英文新聞列表 English News List
- Leader of firm that cheated people out of $1.8B admits guilt
- Donald Trump
- Lighting Science® Launches Latest LED Innovation, the L-Bar™
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Mexican police find border tunnel with light, ventilation
- Anton Yelchin
- The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
- Can't stop the voting: Timberlake casts ballot in Memphis
- McHale celebrates his talents in 'Thanks for the Money'
- Report: Iranian-American held in Iran gets 18-year sentence
- Prince Albert surveys his new purchase: Grace Kelly's home
- US official: Non-state actor likely to blame for cyberattack
- Film academy dedicates Nicholl Fellowships event to Yelchin
- Maduro's opponents fan flames of Venezuela birther debate
- Nadezda Torlopova, Claressa Shields
- ACLU: Man's KKK fliers are protected under First Amendment
- The Latest: Al Gore backs tribe in resistance to pipeline
- MERCEDES -BENZ PICKUP
- Decision in McDonald's payroll card suit is upheld on appeal
- Hispanic woman claims co-workers used Trump images to harass
- Carmen Ejogo
- Katie Holmes
- MERCEDES -BENZ PICKUP
- Mamie Gummer
- GM reports record 3Q earnings despite slowing US sales
- Rashida Jones
- Emily Mortimer
- Zosia Mamet
- AT&T says new streaming service will cost $35 a month
- Girls & autism: It can be subtle, or absent for some at risk
- North Carolina demands, gets back oak bowl gift from PayPal
- Sienna Miller
- Gillian Anderson
- North Carolina demands, gets back oak bowl gift from PayPal
- Dura Coat Partners with Coated Metal Group to Deliver Innovative Roofing Solutions
- The Latest: Bus driver in fatal crash joked with customers
- 8 charged in theft of 23,000 Apple iPhones at Miami airport
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Mosul Today: Iraq battles IS far from Mosul front lines
- US official: Russia might shoot down US aircraft in Syria
- Giants release kicker Josh Brown after abuse admissions
- Ray Tensing
- Ray Tensing
- Vatican, Argentine church to open 'dirty war' archives
- Staples’ “Easy Button” Comes to Life with IBM Watson
- Mark Tritton
- Brian Cornell
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Chelsea Clinton
- Beer run! Self-driving truck goes 120-plus miles on delivery
- Debora Rodrigues
- Target plays up value for the holiday season
- Common-law wife of Mexico narco "El Chapo" files complaint
- Joe Deters
- The Latest: Fact-checker testifies that she trusted 'Jackie'
- Tracee Ellis Ross
- Hillary Clinton
- Donald Trump
- BC-US--Gold, US
- Venezuela's congress opens political trial against Maduro
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Trump: 'No interest' in Trump TV; campaign debuts show
- White House urges states to reform non-compete clauses
- MISSION BBQ Opens Doors at The Shoppes at Parma
- 2 women convicted of raising money online for Al-Shabab
- Donald Trump
- Kansas governor says the American Royal horse and livestock exhibition is moving to Kansas from Missouri
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- 2 killed in police confrontation outside Maryland motel room
- Missouri's American Royal horse exhibition moving to Kansas
- Cardiologist pleads guilty in hit plot on another doctor
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Brian Tyree Henry plays a rapper on new FX series 'Atlanta'
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Missouri's American Royal horse exhibition moving to Kansas
- Turkey: pro-Kurdish mayor detained in 'terror' probe
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- As Trump falters, more Republicans say they'll block Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Debora Rodrigues
- Hillary Clinton
- Iraq battles IS in western town, far from Mosul
- Barack Obama
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Barack Obama
- A Washington ritual: Reading John Podesta's stolen emails
- White House says Obama wants fair reviews of bonuses
- Hillary Clinton, Patrick Murphy
- Raonic, Dimitrov slip to 1st round losses at Swiss Indoors
- Sierra Wireless Announces LPWA Solutions to Expand Cellular Footprint in Global IoT Market
- Vertex Announces Planned Initiation of Phase 2 Studies Evaluating the Next-Generation Correctors VX-440 and VX-152 in Triple Combination Regimens to Treat the Underlying Cause of Cystic Fibrosis
- Barack Obama
- %meta(ItemId:18dba10e1627454f9a3e6f7700f92170; RecordId:f555a1b04fa048cc97c78c3233e44901;LastModifiedUserAccount:APGBL; LastModifiedUserName:APGBL¼pholm; LastModifiedUserAccountSystem:APADS; LastModifiedUserLocation:New York, NY; LastModifiedUserWorkgroup
- The Latest: American Royal's Kansas move sparks some concern
- Paul Ryan
- The Latest: Club denies racism claim by Muslim businessman
- Donald Trump
- Bob Adams Promoted to ALLETE Chief Financial Officer Effective March 2017
- Donald Trump
- Muslim businessman accuses yacht club of discrimination
- Markets Right Now: Stocks close lower on Wall Street
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- AP Fact Check: No 'criminal act' in race of FBI agent's wife
- Former Haskell student sues university over expulsion
- John Wall, Bradley Beal
- 2 Portland Timbers players arrested on DUI charges
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Leverkusen upset in German Cup with coach watching on bus
- Donald Trump
- Ex-Christie aide: 'Traffic problems' email wasn't payback
- Capitals go to Western Canada in search of consistency
- Under Armour, Sherwin-Williams slump; Procter & Gamble jumps
- Trustmark Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results
- Emmett Till historic sign shot full of holes, being replaced
- Guatemala deports US fugitive wanted in California killing
- Donald Trump
- 'The Walking Dead' has a smashing return
- As racial tension simmers, Raptors coach feels for players
- Nielsen's top programs for Oct. 17-23
- Apple's quarterly sales fall, but forecast calls for gains
- Donald Trump
- Barack Obama
- The Latest: School says student in noose case disciplined
- US seeks deeper counterterrorism cooperation with China
- Brazilian cowboys protest Supreme Court ruling
- Donald Trump
- Barack Obama
- Donald Trump
- The Latest: Woman in husband's high-rise death dies in cell
- Nicolas Maduro
- Nicolas Maduro
- Hugh Laurie
- Hugh Laurie
- Hugh Laurie
- Hugh Laurie
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Tuesday
- Expert calls UN response to cholera in Haiti 'a disgrace'
- Juventus CEO: agent to earn $30 million for Pogba transfer
- Names of 13 people killed in bus crash released
- Gultan Kisanak
- Hugh Laurie
- Hugh Laurie
- Arsenal, Liverpool through to League Cup quarterfinals
- Kate Beckinsale, Len Wiseman
- Len Wiseman, Kate Beckinsale
- Atlanta to Host for the First Time the “Olympics of Salsa” 5th World Salsa Championships December 9 and 10
- Gultan Kisanak
- Gultan Kisanak
- Gultan Kisanak
- Kate Beckinsale's husband files for divorce in Los Angeles
- BC-US--Index, US
- Harvard reaches tentative deal with striking dining workers
- Belgium stretches talks on EU-Canada deal into eve of summit
- AC Milan wastes a chance to go top in 3-0 loss at Genoa
- Juan Manuel Santos, Juan Carlos Varela
- Anger still flares after judge OKs Volkswagen emissions deal
- Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Appoints James A. Israel as Director
- El Salvador sentences 2 teenage gang members for killings
- Wisconsin clerk feared early voting site helping Democrats
- Juan Manuel Santos, Juan Carlos Varela
- Juan Manuel Santos
- Sidney Crosby
- Sidney Crosby
- Donald Trump
- US says alleged Bali bombing figure to stay at Guantanamo
- Hillary Clinton, Patrick Murphy
- Hillary Clinton
- FBI, Justice Dept. prep for Election Day security concerns
- US intel chief: Getting NKorea to give up nukes 'lost cause'
- Business Highlights
- Gultan Kisanak
- Mexico's president: he doesn't think "how to screw Mexico"
- Little Rock police fatally shoot man pointing gun at uncle
- Aaron Schock agrees to pay $10,000 fine to settle FEC case
- Orbital ATK Selected to Build NASA's Next Civilian Land Remote Sensing Satellite
- Officials investigate claim of noose around student's neck
- Espanyol beats Barcelona's reserves to win Catalan Super Cup
- Gavin Mishkin, Aidan Mishkin
- Guilty verdict in 2011 Elko County murder; nabbed in Mexico
- The Latest: Police: Couple killed by officers had BB guns
- Donald Trump campaigns in Sanford Florida
- Donald Trump campaigns in Sanford Florida
- Donald Trump campaigns in Sanford Florida
- Donald Trump campaigns in Sanford Florida
- Man with sons in arms dies in leap from bridge; boys survive
- The Latest: Backup dancer who vanished is found
- Arizona sheriff officially charged with criminal contempt
- Missouri candidate accused of sex assault won't be charged
- Mormons preach love for LGBT members, but no doctrinal shift
- The Latest: Pentagon says only 6,500 soldiers in bonus snafu
- Guatemala mayor, daughter slain in troubled border region
- Samsung Pay to Add Three New Countries, Online and in-App Payments, Location-Based Deals and More
- Injured Anderson misses start of England's tour of India
- New Wells Fargo CEO to employees: 'We're sorry'
- Chipotle sales fall again as it tries to win back customers
- Boy shot outside Utah middle school by classmate
- Trump, Clinton take leave from the fundraising circuit
- Sidney Crosby
- Sidney Crosby
- Bridget Kelly
- Trainer clawed on legs by tiger at fair as children look on
- Man arrested outside Miranda Kerr's home charged with mayhem
- Legendary pilot, air show performer Bob Hoover dies at 94
- The Latest: Judge weighing how to handle juror notes
- Ryan urges Pentagon to suspend collection of Guard bonuses
- Panama, Colombia step up border security
- Ex-Oppenheimer & Co. worker pleads guilty to insider trading
- UN chief says including women in peace negotiations pays off
- Miranda Kerr
- Dorothy Johnson-Speight
- Jim Buterbaugh
- Samir Bitar
- Ralph Caldwell
- Oscar-nominated costume designer Janet Patterson has died
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Kevin Curran, longtime writer for 'The Simpsons,' dies at 59
- Actor Mark Ruffalo in North Dakota to oppose oil pipeline
- Molly Sims
- Molly Sims
- Molly Sims
- Molly Sims
- Molly Sims
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Devan Dubnyk, David Patrnak
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Kyrie Irving, Dan Gilbert
- Sidney Crosby, Jason Demers
- Iman Shumpert
- LeBron James, Nate Forbes
- Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby
- Samsung ARTIK™ Smart IoT Platform Delivers the Power of IoT Development to Businesses
- Steven Stamkos, Frederik Andersen
- Steven Stamkos, Frederik Andersen
- Iman
- Dakota Fanning
- Jennifer Garner
- Sara Sampaio
- Bridgit Mendler
- Jennifer Nettles
- Juan Caicedo, Omar Alderete
- Kansas lawmaker's post says black protester can go 'home'
- Mexico proposes senator for new attorney general
- John Hernandez, Alvaro Pereira
- Henrik Zetterberg, Joakim Nordstrom
- McIlroy using new metals as equipment shift begins
- Roman Lyubimov, Hudson Fasching
- John Hernandez, Alvaro Pereira
- Rasmus Ristolainen, Matt Read
- Ivan Provorov, Kyle Okposo, Brandon Manning
- Thomas Vanek
- Google Fiber halts expansion plans as chief steps down
- Joe Seiwert
- Ryan Sproul
- Dylan Larkin
- Steven Stamkos, Frederik Andersen
- Steven Stamkos, Frederik Andersen
- Nicaragua to accept OAS election observers
- Steven Stamkos, Frederik Andersen
- Steven Stamkos, Frederik Andersen
- Steven Stamkos, Frederik Andersen
- Juan Caicedo, Junior Alonso
- Juan Caicedo, Junior Alonso
- James Reimer, Sidney Crosby
- Mark Badgley, Ron Fromm, James Mischka
- Sandra Lee
- Martha Hunt
- Cecilio Dominguez
- Jessica Simpson
- Carter Hutton, Matthew Tkachuk
- Jason Demers, Phil Kessel
- Michael Frolik, Jaden Schwartz, Matthew Tkachuk
- Cecilio Dominguez, Alvaro Pereira
- LeBron James
- 10 Things to Know for Wednesday
- Northern Trust Hires Head of Global Fund Services for Asia
- SAMSUNG ARTIK Modules Tap Silicon Labs’ Best-in-Class Multiprotocol Wireless Gecko Technology
- Kristaps Porzingis, Iman Shumpert, Joakim Noah
- Police: Refugee kills former co-worker, self; injures 3
- Andreas Athanasiou
- Jury begins deliberations in medical school killings case
- Frans Nielsen
- Michael Hutchinson, Blake Wheeler, Adam Cracknell
- Dmitry Kulikov, Matt Read
- Rasmus Ristolainen, Travis Konecny
- Mauro Vigilant, Juan Caicedo
- Brett Ritchie
- Steven Stamkos, Frederik Andersen
- Steven Stamkos, Frederik Andersen
- Steven Stamkos, Frederik Andersen
- Penghu relâche des tortues de mer sauvées
- Alexander Burmistrov, Jamie Benn
- Joel Armia, Curtis McKenzie
- Brett Ritchie, Michael Hutchinson
- Cecilio Dominguez, David Gonzalez
- Cecilio Dominguez, David Gonzalez
- Paul Maurice
- Brian Elliott
- Cecilio Dominguez, David Gonzalez
- Carter Hutton, Sam Bennett
- Mauricio Cortes, Junior Alonso
- Mauricio Cortes, Junior Alonso
- Rosa Ruiz
- Rosa Ruiz
- Devan Dubnyk, Marco Scandella
- Kyle MacLachlan
- Isabella Rossellini, Kyle MacLachlan
- Isabella Rossellini
- St. Louis Blues v Calgary Flames
- Sidney Crosby, Marc-Andre Fleury
- Man arrested in Islamic center threats had guns, ammo
- Carlos Dominguez
- Derrick Rose, Channing Frye
- Carmelo Anthony
- Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Love
- Michael Hutchinson, Josh Morrissey, Radek Faksa, Jamie Benn (
- LeBron James, Derrick Rose
- Petr Mrazek
- Joel Armia
- Sidney Crosby
- Felicity Jones
- Omar Sy
- Steven Stamkos, Frederik Andersen
- Sam Bennett, Carter Hutton
- Elliott solid in return to St. Louis, Flames beat Blues 4-1
- Tyron Lue
- Iman Shumpert, Kristaps Porzingis
- Brandon Jennings, Kyrie Irving
- Jakub Voracek
- Mark Streit, Claude Giroux, Wayne Simmonds, Shayne Gostisbehere
- Jakub Voracek
- Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Hun Sen
- Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Hun Sen
- Trey Lyles, Damian Lillard
- Rodney Hood, C.J. McCollum
- Arizona sheriff officially charged with criminal contempt
- C.J. McCollum, Rodney Hood
- Police: Oklahoma man wanted for violent crimes had hit list
- Official: Tire treads worn on bus in fatal California crash
- Logan Couture, Clayton Stoner
- Clayton Stoner, Micheal Haley
- Stephen Curry
- Kevin Durant, Jonathon Simmons
- NHL officials in South Korea to inspect Olympic venues
- Oregon weighs whether all kids should get outdoor education
- Nic Dowd, Matt Calvert
- Sam Gagner, Kyle Clifford
- Blake Wheeler, Jamie Benn, Antti Niemi
- Stephen Curry, Pau Gasol
- Julie Bishop, Retno Marsudi
- Julie Bishop, Joko Widodo
- Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry
- Pau Gasol, Kevin Durant
- The Latest: Filmmaker won't be charged in homicide
- Julie Bishop, Joko Widodo
- Homeless protest outside Denver Federal Court
- Homeless people, Denver
- Gary Anderson
- Kluber, Perez, Indians beat Cubs 6-0 in World Series opener
- Today in History
- Martin Jones
- Colson Whitehead novel a Carnegie medal finalist
- Judge to hear arguments on evidence in police shooting trial
- Top pilot who stole plane to escape WWII prison camp dies
- David Schlemko, Chris Wagner, Ryan Garbutt
- Boris Diaw, Al-Farouq Aminu
- George Hill, C.J. McCollum
- Justin Timberlake's ballot selfie highlights mixed laws
- Evan Turner, George Hill
- Meyers Leonard, Rudy Gobert
- Rodney Hood, Evan Turner
- Noah Vonleh, Trey Lyles
- Chris Wagner
- David Wildstein
- Chris Christie
- Bridget Anne Kelly, Michael Critchley Jr., Michael Critchley
- Dustin Brown, Sergei Bobrovsky, Zach Werenski
- Jeff Carter, Jack Johnson, Sergei Bobrovsky
- Anze Kopitar, David Savard
- Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry
- Students witness shooting of teen outside Utah middle school
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Dalton Prout, Tanner Pearson
- David Savard, Jeff Carter
- Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum
- Joe Johnson, Ed Davis, Damian Lillard
- Bridgegate: Christie says he never knew, other say different
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Cahill among 5 A-League players in expanded Socceroos squad
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Yau Wai-ching, Sixtus Leung
- Yau Wai-ching, Sixtus Leung
- Yau Wai-ching, Sixtus Leung
- Tony Parker
- John Key
- John Key
- Stephen Curry, Zaza Pachulia, Jonathon Simmons, Tony Parker
- Yau Wai-ching
- Yau Wai-ching, Sixtus Leung
- Jurors set to resume deliberations in Garcia case Wednesday
- Police: Oklahoma man wanted for violent crimes had hit list
- Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson
- Marc-Edouard Vlasic, John Gibson
- Yau Wai-ching, Sixtus Leung
- Japan princess misses school for a month for health reasons
- Steve Kerr
- Alec Martinez, Ian Walsh
- Gregg Popovich, Patty Mills
- Anderson Varejao, Kawhi Leonard
- Tanner Pearson
- NHL Capsules
- Nguyen Xuan Phuc
- Hyundai Motor 3Q net profit hits 7-year-low
- Matt Calvert, Nic Dowd, Peter Budaj
- Twice as nice: Indians' Perez hits 2 homers in Series opener
- Alec Martinez, Matt Calvert
- Al Hadji Yahya Jammeh
- TAG Heuer and Muhammad Ali Enterprises Join Forces to Celebrate the Legendary Boxer with a Charity Event
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Stephen Curry
- Spurs spoil Durant's Warriors debut in 129-100 rout
- Enea AB: Interim Report July – September2016
- Philippine leader Duterte says he wants foreign troops out
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Afghan police official: Taliban insurgents kill at least 20 civilians a day after abducting them in central province
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- NTT Communications Positioned Again as a Leader in 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud-Enabled Managed Hosting, Asia/Pacific
- No Taiwanese gravely injured in Iceland bus crash
- Rehabilitated orangutans freed in Borneo as species dwindles
- Afghan official: Taliban insurgents abduct, kill 20 people
- McIlroy, Johnson to face off in Philippines
- Li finding himself on a big stage in world golf
- Pakistan city shuts down, mourns 61 killed at police academy
- Labor groups protest DPP flipflop over 7 national holidays (update)
- Hong Kong lawmakers defy oath ban, sparking more unrest
- NatureVision TV and Nature Relaxation Team up to Launch Ultra HD Channel with SES
- NATUREVISION TV ET NATURE RELAXATION FONT EQUIPE POUR LANCER UNE CHAÎNE ULTRA HD AVEC SES
- Ted Chung
- Ted Chung
- Bling and baseball: Cleveland at center of sports storm
- Pirate hostage returns to Taiwan after 4 years
- Try time: Rugby aims to lure 1 million new players in China
- Narendra Modi and John Key
- AGS FX Creations Motorsport Backpack
- Integral Memory: Breakthrough SSD Will Boost Data Centre Up-Scaling
- Old ways are out as Hyundai Card bets on digital technology
- AmazonFresh Expands to New Cities, including Chicago and Dallas, with Monthly Membership Plan
- The Trump-Clinton Twitter war: Bludgeon vs. stiletto
- John Key
- Narendra Modi, John Key
- Workplace shooting suspect described as 'perfect neighbor'
- New owner will evaluate reviving Hungarian opposition paper
- Crosby scores on season debut, Penguins down Panthers 3-2
- Montenegro's long-ruling prime minister to step down
- Busch Gardens closes ride after fatal accident in Australia
- Republicans contend with Trump factor among Hispanic voters
- Policy Prescriptions: Clinton and Trump on the Islamic State
- Policy Prescriptions: Clinton and Trump on guns
- Germany: Union calls cabin crew strike Thursday at Eurowings
- Milo Djukanovic, Dusko Markovic
- Hobbit-fueled tourism New Zealand's top foreign-cash source
- Trump's infrequent remarks on abortion draw strong reactions
- A Washington ritual: Reading John Podesta's stolen emails
- Q&A: New sign-up season; new woes for Obama health law
- EU concerned over politicians' detention in Turkey
- Pokemon Go boost limited as Nintendo cuts profit forecast
- OCPとKribhcoがインドのクリシュナパトナムで大規模なNPK肥料工場を建設へ
- Spain: Suspected pro-Islamic State supporter arrested
- Pope Francis
- Pope Francis
- Hopes diminish for 11 men buried in Indonesian mine
- New GSMA Study Projects Almost One Billion Mobile Subscribers in India by 2020
- McIlroy's caddie cashes in on FedEx Cup
- Dalia Grybauskaite, Kersti Kaljulaid
- Pope Francis
- Pope Francis
- Pope Francis
- Pope Francis
- In leaked speech, Britain's May warned of Brexit damage
- Kluber, Perez, Indians beat Cubs 6-0 in World Series opener
- OT Will Present Its Q3 2016 Financial Results to Investors on November 10th, 2016
- AP EXPLAINS: What we know about S. Korean political scandal
- Police: 2 children lucky to survive accident at Aussie park
- Powerful Hurricane Seymour moving across Pacific
- New Clinton ads lay out closing arguments for campaign
- Fires broke out amid evacuation of French migrant camp
- Group: IS land mines killed, wounded dozens in Syrian town
- Tokyo favorite destination for Taiwanese travelers
- The Latest: 12 migrants detained at Romanian border
- John Key
- Iran Revolutionary Guard unveils maritime 'suicide' drone
- Rodrigo Duterte, Shinzo Abe
- Shinzo Abe, Rodrigo Duterte
- Ciara, Seahawks' Russell Wilson announce pregnancy
- Germany approves 4 percent rise in national minimum wage
- Comcast
- Soraa Perfectly Illuminates Glass Art at the Crocker Art Museum
- Former Silicon Labs Executive Appointed Chief Technology Officer of RF Code
- Hilton Reports Third Quarter Results; Spin-Off Transactions on Track for End of Year
- Carvana Expands Footprint in the Northeast with Launch in Pittsburgh
- AP PHOTOS: Egyptian fishing town hosts wall art festival
- Michael Bloomberg co-authoring climate change book
- Airbus profits fall on taxes, pricing, supplier issues
- Megyn Kelly
- Global leaders' personal chefs sample Indian market fare
- Quotations in the News
- Swathes of migrant camp in Calais destroyed as fires rage; no injuries reported
- Newt Gingrich to Megyn Kelly: You're 'fascinated with sex'
- Rodrigo Duterte, Shinzo Abe
- Israeli military says soldier wounded by fire from Lebanon
- Rodrigo Duterte, Shinzo Abe
- AP Explains: Why African states have started leaving the ICC
- Rodrigo Duterte, Shinzo Abe
- Sheraton Hotels & Resorts introduceert vernieuwde Sheraton Grand London Park Lane na renovatie van miljoenen ponden
- Average age of first sex in Taiwan 18.9: study
- Rodrigo Duterte, Shinzo Abe
- Taiwan ranked 11th most business-friendly economy in world
- Swedish industry laments new rules on drones with cameras
- Rodrigo Duterte, Shinzo Abe
- Spain: Parliament to start process to elect PM, end impasse
- State Street Reports Third-Quarter 2016 GAAP-Basis EPS of $1.29 on Revenue of $2.62 Billion
- Bringing Home Furnishing Solutions to the Mid-South, IKEA Memphis to Open on Wednesday, December 14, 2016
- Couple on trial in German court for abusing, killing women
- Despite ratings drop, Olympics boosts Comcast in 3Q
- Mixed marks for US intel chief's North Korea nuke comments
- Report: Women won't earn as much as men for 170 years
- Coke tops Street 3Q forecasts
- EU parliament refers UKIP brawl to French authorities
- Global stocks hit by gloom on Wall Street, lower oil prices
- SKF Nine-Month Report 2016
- Sears sweetens rewards for MasterCard loyalty customers
- Syrian activists: Airstrikes outside a school in Idlib province in northern Syria kill at least 17, mostly children
- James Clapper
- NYC principal beaten after asking student to turn down music
- The Latest: Trump campaign manager defends hotel 'pit stop'
- The Latest: Officer says he shot Oklahoma suspect twice
- Integral Memory : un disque SSD révolutionnaire qui favorisera la mise à jour matérielle « verticale »ticale des centres de données
- Compass Self Storage Launches Advanced Marketing Strategies on the G5 Marketing Cloud™
- Boeing beats Street 3Q forecasts
- Jia Jingyuan
- UK concerned as Spain mulls refueling of Russian warships
- Binge-Watching, Big Buys and Bed: PayPal Predicts New Holiday Shopping Trends
- HanesBrands Recognized by Corporate Responsibility Magazine and Ethical Corporation
- Boehringer Ingelheim’s adalimumab biosimilar candidate shows similar efficacy and safety profile to Humira® in pivotal Phase III study
- Satuit Technologies Receives Certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)
- Steven Tyler and Craig Jackson’s Barrett-Jackson to Auction Rare Hennessey Venom GT Spyder for Charity
- Qubit Unveils New Machine Learning Engine to Automatically Uncover Revenue Opportunities for Data-Driven Marketers
- キュービットがデータ重視のマーケティング企業のために、収入機会を自動的に見出す新しい機械学習エンジンを発表
- Qubit revela un nuevo motor de aprendizaje autómata para comerciantes que permite descubrir automáticamente oportunidades de negocio basadas en datos
- Qubit stellt neues Produkt für maschinelles Lernen vor, welches automatisch Ertragsmöglichkeiten für datenorientierte Vermarkter aufdeckt
- Qubit Revela Novo Mecanismo de Assimilação Mecânica para Descobrir Automaticamente Oportunidades de Receitas para Profissionais de Marketing com Base em Dados
- GSK sees earnings rise amid good demand for vaccines
- Extreme Athlete to Complete Marathon at Sea Aboard the Award-Winning Crystal Serenity
- Extreme Athlete to Complete Marathon at Sea Aboard the Award-Winning Crystal Serenity
- Extreme Athlete to Complete Marathon at Sea Aboard the Award-Winning Crystal Serenity
- Ellucian Launches New Role-Based Analytics Solution for Higher Education
- Extreme Athlete to Complete Marathon at Sea Aboard the Award-Winning Crystal Serenity
- Students Expect Data to Transform College Experience – Can Colleges Deliver?
- Ellucian Unveils New SaaS Solution Within Its Complete, Cloud Higher Ed CRM Suite
- Review: 'Battlefield 1' looks backward for fresh ideas
- Police: Teens in stolen car hit 120 mph during highway chase
- Ericsson names new CEO amid declining networks industry
- Out-of-county jury for Pennsylvania barracks shootings trial
- France says it has completed its mission to clear out the Calais migrant camp known as "the jungle''
- ACTYLUS Smart Bin System from Apex Now Available in One and Two Shelf Models for Benchtop Use
- Accenture Hires Brigitte Gwyn as Managing Director, Government Relations
- ‘Pine Garden’ catches international attention with win at ART&TUR Festival
- Former Christie aide returns to stand to face prosecutor
- San Francisco Creative Shop Duncan Channon Rebrands and Reorganizes Leadership to Fuel Growth
- Abrupt leadership shakeout at Diplomat Pharma hammers stock
- Q2ソリューションズがイルミナと提携しコンパニオン診断薬の能力を拡大
- Subaru recalls 4 models; turbo air pump can catch fire
- Woman who posed as Germanwings relative convicted of fraud
- Nigerian militants say they bomb Chevron oil export pipeline
- Pennsylvania Turnpike: Commercial scofflaws owe $1.5M
- Rodrigo Duterte, Shinzo Abe
- Venus Williams, Muguruza, del Potro, Kyrgios to play at MSG
- Rodrigo Duterte, Shinzo Abe
- Police identify teen charged with shooting good Samaritan
- Hungary: Police officer killed during attempted home search
- SONIC Drive-In Champions Local Teachers by Funding More Than $1 Million in Classroom Projects Through Eighth Annual Limeades for Learning Campaign
- ABBA members to launch 'new digital experience' next year
- Electromed, Inc. Introduces Expanded SmartVest® Garment and SmartVest SQL® Generator Colors to Product Line
- Roku Partners with comScore to Deliver Industry-Leading Video Ad Measurement
- Roku Partners with comScore to Deliver Industry-Leading Video Ad Measurement
- Majority of Consumers Studied Who Are Nearing or in Retirement Have Not Planned for Long-Term Care Despite Being a Top Financial Concern, According to Lincoln Financial Study
- Baxter’s AMIA with SHARESOURCE Telehealth Platform for Home Dialysis Named a Winner of 15th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards
- Dreft and Actress Molly Sims Celebrate Launch of Dreft’s America’s Messiest Baby Contest
- UEFA broke no rules in granting $4.4 million Slovenian loan
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Amazon's Alexa voice assistant arrives on Fire tablets
- Jonathan Kraft Opens TAPPI/AICC SuperCorrExpo 2016
- Luca + Danni Propels Growth With Investment From PJC
- EPRI, Eaton Commence Field Test of Innovative Circuit Breaker Technology Seeking to Demonstrate More Intelligent, Responsive Grid and Smarter Homes
- Tom Roberson Returns to Jones Walker LLP
- Natalia Rodrigues
- Natalia Rodrigues
- Protesters nabbed for lying down on George Washington Bridge
- GC&E Systems Group Awarded Task Order at US Military Academy at West Point, NY
- GoToMeeting Drives Voters to the Polls on Election Day 2016
- SolarWindow Surpasses Critical Milestone for Manufacturing Electricity-Generating Windows
- Russia's embassy in Madrid says Russia has withdrawn its request to refuel its warships in Spain.
- B12 Hires Ethan Dobson as SVP Growth and Marketing
- Former lawmaker goes to jail after raping a Filipina 12 years ago
- Mexican police chief charged in disappearance of 43 students
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Pitney Bowes Global Trade Solutions Now Available on Amazon Global Selling’s Solution Provider Network
- World Cup skiing returning to US East Coast after 25 years
- Chicago, Boston marathon winner Jeptoo banned for 4 years
- Swiss relax alcohol driving limit for volunteer firefighters
- Marine Corps jet crashes in California desert; pilot safe
- Eric Trump
- Woods no longer at WGCs, and they're up for grabs
- Eric Trump
- Security concerns led Germany to block Chinese takeover
- South African police use stun grenades on student protesters
- Report: Ex-sergeant kicked handcuffed man for spitting blood
- Top Vatican cardinal questioned over sex abuse allegations
- Egypt upheld life sentence for Muslim Brotherhood leader
- Where the International Criminal Court has investigated
- Acclaimed British director Howard Davies has died at age 71
- Synaptive Medical to Showcase BrightMatter™ Technology at North American Spine Society in Boston
- Dippin’ Dots Debuts New Brownie Batter Ice Cream
- Dippin’ Dots Debuts New Brownie Batter Ice Cream
- NI Announces High-Speed, High-Resolution, High-Voltage Oscilloscope
- US new-home sales advanced 3.1 percent in September amid strong demand and tight supplies
- 5 actresses to star in benefit 'Love, Loss and What I Wore'
- Credit reports for mortgages loans get an update
- Pakistan army says Indian troops kill 2 civilians, wounds 8
- BDO USA, LLP Announces Expansion in Virginia Through Addition of McPhillips, Roberts & Deans, PLC in Norfolk
- Introducing the New Zendesk: Built for Better Customer Relationships
- Home design brand West Elm plans hotels in 5 cities
- Sales of new homes rose 3.1 percent in September
- Diplomats: United States expected to abstain for first time on UN resolution condemning US embargo on Cuba
- CRC Industries’ GDI IVD Intake Valve & Turbo Cleaner to Debut at 2016 AAPEX and SEMA Shows
- GDI IVD Intake Valve & Turbo Cleaner de CRC Industries debutará en las ferias AAPEX y SEMA 2016
- US defense chief orders Pentagon to stop seeking repayments of enlistment bonuses from California National Guard members
- Image of Asia: Reconstruction of the Boudhanath Stupa
- Kenny Chesney to receive Pinnacle Award at 50th CMA Awards
- Arby’s Sets Aim on Venison after Conquering Smoke Mountain, Meat Mountain and Pork Belly
- Wood gets England call to answer injury crisis at flanker
- UN refugee body: 2016 now deadliest year for migrant drownings in Mediterranean
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Chelsea Clinton
- Chelsea Clinton
- Chelsea Clinton
- Chelsea Clinton
- BC-US--Campaign 2016-Election Day,ADVISORY, US
- Officers on leave after 2 suspects killed at Maryland motel
- Hilton Named One of the World’s 25 Best Places to Work
- Hilton Named One of the World’s 25 Best Places to Work
- 1 killed, 5 injured as Haiti hurricane victims receive aid
- Police investigate vandalizing of Trump's Hollywood star
- NYC auction offers important presidential documents
- Gambia says it is leaving International Criminal Court
- 6 coaches fired in a month in England's high-stakes 2nd tier
- 7 Islamic State suspects detained in raid in Turkey
- A prominent businesswoman kidnapped in France has been freed
- Agilent Technologies Presents Thought Leader Award to Influential Cancer Researcher
- Edgewater Networks and Empirix Announce Partnership to Deliver Cloud-to-Edge Network Service Quality Management
- Axalta Announces Celebrity Line-up for the 2016 SEMA Show
- Girl, 7, inserts coin into toy dispenser, gets pills instead
- Syria airstrikes kill 22, mostly children, outside school
- 2017 Acura MDX scales up in looks, standard safety features
- Fact sheet: 2017 Acura MDX
- Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at Taco Bell
- UN refugee agency: 2016 now deadliest year in Mediterranean
- 'Pastry gun' case involving Maryland boy settled
- Emery's tough stance with key players not paying off at PSG
- Artist mows giant Trump portrait in Italian cornfield
- Judge drops case vs. limo driver in NY crash that killed 4
- BC-US--Campaign 2016-Election Preview,ADVISORY, US
- Lawsuit challenges Denver's sweeps of the homeless
- Looming deadline: Small businesses prep for overtime rules
- Carlos Alberto Torres
- Sunteck Transport Group and TTS, LLC to Merge and Become a “Top 10 North American Freight Manager”
- Shooting at Ohio home kills girl; 2 adults, suspect wounded
- Carlos Alberto Torres
- Group: Senate flier exploits Hassan's 'Muslim-sounding name'
- Israel charges 13 seen in extremist wedding video
- If there's a 'Splash' remake, Tom Hanks wants in on it
- US says it will abstain in UN vote condemning Cuba embargo for the first time in 25 years
- Carlos Alberto Torres
- The Latest: Police ID man killed in workplace shooting
- Marseille parts ways with sporting director Gunter Jacob
- Hairstylist uses pepper spray on unhappy client, police say
- Dolly Parton Names 2017 Year of the Family
- Dolly Parton Names 2017 Year of the Family
- Dolly Parton Names 2017 Year of the Family
- RiskLens, (ISC)2 Announce Business Partnership to Help Members Demonstrate Cybersecurity ROI
- Pakistan sets date for execution of mentally ill prisoner
- Graca Garbaccio, Alexandre Torres, Carlos Alberto Torres
- The Latest: Protesters gather in Venezuelan capital
- Carlos Alberto Parreira, Cafu, Carlos Alberto Torres
- Cafu, Alexandre Torres, Carlos Alberto Torres
- Acelity Embarks Upon the Next Frontier in Advanced Wound Therapy with the Launch of a Telehealth Solution for the Home Care Setting
- The Latest: Pipeline security guards weren't licensed
- Tom Brady
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Russia's top security official wants closer ties with Serbia
- Carlos Alberto Torres
- 9 athletes, including 6 medalists, caught for Beijing doping
- Nathan Carman
- New Zealand beats India by 19 runs in 4th ODI
- Chris Botti, Lee Pearson
- Chinese rally to farmer who killed official with nail gun
- Pakistan arrests National Geographic's famed 'Afghan girl'
- Experts hope bacteria can beat Zika
- Homeless advocates, Democrats appeal Ohio voting rules
- Backup plan: The case to play goalies on consecutive nights
- Alexandre Torres, Carlos Alberto Torres, Andrea Torres, Graca Garbaccio
- 4 men from Quebec charged in scheme involving ATM machines
- Synaptive Medical présentera sa technologie BrightMatter™ lors du congrès de la North American Spine Society à Boston
- United States abstains on UN resolution condemning Cuba embargo for the first time in 25 years
- New York's MoMA acquires original set of emojis
- Peter Foster, Kerry Foster, Susan Foster, Emma Foster
- Emma Foster
- Barcelona defender Mathieu to be sidelined for 3 weeks
- Jacques Cohen
- Peter Foster, Susan Foster
- Donald Trumpeln
- Risdall Strengthens Integrated Communications with Market-Leading Digital Strategist
- Donald Trump
- Isner beats Lopez in 3 sets to reach Vienna quarterfinals
- Donald Trumpeln
- Donald Trumpeln
- Donald Trump
- Toyota adds 5.8M vehicles to global Takata recall total
- Hacked emails show Clinton campaign's fears about Sanders
- Josh Earnest
- Man pleads guilty to killing teen at Ohio sandwich shop
- Greg Stroud
- New Jersey Transit moves forward with train control system
- Panos Panay
- Ex-judge's regrets could help cut sentence of drug kingpin
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- The Latest: US abstains in UN on Cuba embargo for first time
- CORRECTING and REPLACING Cape Cod Businessman, Dr. Jack Driscoll of PID Analyzers, LLC, Saluted for STEM Education Initiatives in Southeastern Mass
- Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
- Panos Panay, Surface Pro 7
- Twentieth Century Fox Film nomme Andrew Cripps président de la distribution internationale en salle
- Twentieth Century Fox Film nomme Andrew Cripps président de la distribution internationale en salle
- Twentieth Century Fox Film nombra a Andrew Cripps como Presidente de Distribución en las Salas Internacionales
- Twentieth Century Fox Film ernennt Andrew Cripps zum President of International Theatrical Distribution
- Twentieth Century Fox Film Appoints Andrew Cripps to President of International Theatrical Distribution
- Twentieth Century Fox Film ernennt Andrew Cripps zum President of International Theatrical Distribution
- Twentieth Century Fox Film Appoints Andrew Cripps to President of International Theatrical Distribution
- Donald Trump
- Ex-coal CEO argues he's wrongly imprisoned after 29 deaths
- St. Francis House
- Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
- Donald Trump
- Amtrak upgrades: High-speed proposals could affect 8 states
- Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
- A fast track to ruin? Amtrak opponents fear high-speed plans
- Megan Saunders
- OBAMA LEGACY: A quiet mission to export gay rights overseas
- Megan Saunders
- Kuznetsova makes semis at WTA Finals after beating Pliskova
- Donald Trump
- Twentieth Century Fox Film nomeia Andrew Cripps para presidente de distribuição internacional cinematográfica
- Twentieth Century Fox Film nomeia Andrew Cripps para presidente de distribuição internacional cinematográfica
- ISIS-linked militants seize port town in northern Somalia
- Arby's
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- Susan Rice
- South African photographer Juda Ngwenya is remembered
- Donald Trump
- Keller Rohrback L.L.P. Investigates OptumRx, UnitedHealthcare, and Cigna for Inflating Prescription Copays
- Are there 'vertical integration' benefits? Look at Comcast
- Watchdog to oversee Hungary highway construction in EU plan
- Strong earthquake rattles central Italy and Rome, shaking centuries-old buildings in capital
- Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
- Newt Gingrich, Callista Gingrich
- Police: Indiana mom found overdosed with baby in back seat
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Ferrari flop: F1's famous red cars expected better in 2016
- Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Arby's to sell venison sandwiches in 6 deer-hunting states
- McLane Continues Investment in Data Analytics and Performance Tools for Customers with New Online Portal
- Hillary Clinton
- Senate race features prostitutes, David Duke, cross-dressing
- Hillary Clinton
- Displaced Iraqis watch Mosul offensive with longing and fear
- Donald Trump
- Real Madrid extends contract of forward Lucas Vazquez
- Gwendolyn French, Elmira Gilbert
- Satya Nadella
- Panos Panay, Surface Book
- Hillary Clinton, Gwendolyn French, Elmira Gilbert
- Hillary Clinton
- Jeff Sessions
- Hillary Clinton
- Satya Nadella
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Justice Department to conduct review of Memphis police
- Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet resigns amid political turmoil
- Mosul Today: Civilians on the move as Mosul fight progresses
- Panos Panay, Surface Pen
- Small World animatronic doll part of new Disney auction
- Panos Panay, Surface Pen
- Valencia fined for bottles thrown at Barcelona players
- Round Table’s New “Clubhouse” Concept Serving Up Sizzling Sales
- Round Table’s New “Clubhouse” Concept Serving Up Sizzling Sales
- California Chrome
- United Nations
- Study: Asian immigrants to US giving birth at higher rates
- Moldovan presidential candidate quits, boosting EU hopes
- Correction: Ranching Standoff story
- Headmaster who fought with son over pot is returning to job
- Jordan Morris
- Jordan Morris
- Jordan Morris
- Jordan Morris
- New Zealand beats India by 19 runs in 4th ODI
- Katie Townsley
- The Latest: Quick repairs planned for damaged Trump star
- State trooper struck by vehicle on New York road is killed
- Kei Nishikori advances to Swiss Indoors quarterfinals
- United Nations
- United Nations
- United Nations
- Terry Myerson
- Ford recalls nearly 412K SUVs to fix fuel leaks
- SkyWest pilot suspected drunk, arrested in South Dakota
- Mark Mullet
- India vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- United Nations
- United Nations
- Isabeli Fontana
- IS driving hundreds into Mosul, using them as human shields
- Royal visit to Nottingham
- Isabeli Fontana
- Amnesty International urges Azerbaijan to free activist
- Roswell Park to conduct trial of Cuban lung cancer treatment
- Info from accused nurse led to murder probe: source
- Private service for woman lost at sea exposes family rift
- Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry
- Trump holds stock in Dakota Access pipeline
- David A. Call Named Florida Regional President at Fifth Third Bank
- Brian Lamb Named Chief Corporate Responsibility and Reputation Officer at Fifth Third Bancorp
- Document: Dog tuxedo bought with Arkansas county credit card
- The Latest: Prosecutor to appeal ruling in fatal limo crash
- Texas teen gets life for death of man who wouldn't buy beer
- United Nations
- Neal Barnard, M.D., F.A.C.C., Honored with American College of Lifestyle Medicine’s Trailblazer Award
- A Twitter election: A look at some memorable hashtags
- CORRECTING and REPLACING PHOTO Garmin® announces G5000™ flight deck modernization program for the Cessna Citation Excel and Citation XLS aircraft
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- Rapper Coolio pleads no contest to bringing gun to airport
- Another strong aftershock rattles central Italy, including Rome
- Malmo secures Swedish league title with win at Falkenberg
- Feds deny petition seeking probe of Nissan transmissions
- WFP warns of increasing hunger in war-torn Yemen
- Kenya's Jeptoo to be stripped of 2014 Boston Marathon win
- US Coast Guard in Hawaii searching for Chinese mariner
- Henry Ramos Allup
- early voting
- early voting
- Texas man accused of beheading wife indicted on murder count
- Jose Fernandez
- The Latest: Man pleads not guilty in hospital computer hack
- Oregon surfer: Shark that attacked felt like 'sand paper'
- AP NewsAlert
- South Dakota chef revitalizing Native American cuisine
- Henrique Capriles
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Celsius/Fahrenheit
- Sean Sherman
- Henrique Capriles
- Sean Sherman
- Sanders urges government to kill AT&T-Time Warner merger
- 20 inmates, 2 officers injured in Chicago jail fights
- Henry Ramos Allup
- Cause of California crash that killed 13 is unknown
- Markets Right Now: Stocks end mixed on Wall Street
- Redskins RB Matt Jones misses practice with knee injury
- What the Super Wealthy are Buying
- Chipotle's 1st Tasty Made burger store to open this week
- At least 11 identified in damage after Penn St.'s upset win
- Southwest 3Q profit falls, 4Q forecast disappoints investors
- Mexichem Reports 2016 Third Quarter and Nine Month Results
- More Pacific Coast hatchery salmon could receive protections
- Newmont Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 per Share; Announces Enhanced Gold Price-linked Dividend Policy
- Virginia won't oppose overturning convictions in '97 slaying
- Kizzire searching for 1st PGA Tour win at Sanderson Farms
- STEVENS
- General: Mosul battle is hard, but Raqqa will be harder
- STEVENS
- Review: 'Into the Inferno' is a lazy, meandering mess
- Apple says it needs more time before new ear buds are ready
- Pedro Pablo kuczynski
- Southampton v Sunderland - EFL Cup - Round of 16 - St Mary's Stadium
- Hillary Clinton
- Business events scheduled for Thursday
- Health premium news gives attacks to GOP Senate candidates
- Bengals trying to act like London's just another home game
- Greece court cancels TV license overhaul
- Hillary Clinton
- When Hispanic teens vanished, did New York police do enough?
- Review: Tom Hanks returns as Robert Langdon in 'Inferno'
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Estelle Garcia, Fernando Garcia, Frederick Garcia
- A look at hikes in health care premiums in Senate races
- Windows 10 to bring 3-D to two-dimensional experiences
- Southampton v Sunderland - EFL Cup - Round of 16 - St Mary's Stadium
- Tesla surprises with 3Q profit
- Hillary Clinton
- Report into Russian doping pushed back to December
- Hillary Clinton
- Review: 'Into the Inferno' is a lazy, meandering mess
- Man accused in hospital computer hack wages hunger strike
- US, Israel condemn new UNESCO resolution on Jerusalem
- Green Party candidate crashes debate in Maryland Senate race
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Wednesday
- State of New Mexico Retains Baron & Budd to Prosecute Lawsuit Against Makers of Blood-Thinning Drug Plavix
- State of New Mexico Retains Baron & Budd to Prosecute Lawsuit Against Makers of Blood-Thinning Drug Plavix
- AP-GfK Poll: Clinton appears on cusp of commanding victory
- Rival Cyprus leaders to continue peace talks in Geneva
- Khizir Khan
- Khizir Khan
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Celsius/Fahrenheit
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Celsius
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Asia-Celsius
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Fahrenheit
- Khizir Khan
- Cholesterol test for 1-year-olds? Study says it could help
- Business Highlights
- Donald Trump
- 2 charged with trying to bring guns into Disney parks
- Khizir Khan
- Khizir Khan, Vernon M. Fareed
- Nigerian leader asks for $30 billion in foreign loans
- Study: Coal ash not culprit for cancer-causing contaminant
- MUFG Launches Aviation Finance Business in the Americas, Hires Industry Expert Olivier Trauchessec to Head New Group
- Nicos Anastasiades, Mustafa Akinci
- BC-US--Index, US
- Hackers: emails show ties between Kremlin, Ukraine rebels
- Donald Trump
- Container Shipping
- Utah police probing how teen got gun in shooting near school
- With a beauty by Nacho, Madrid routs Leonesa in Copa del Rey
- Nicos Anastasiades, Mustafa Akinci, Espen Barth Eide
- AP-GfK Poll: Clinton a big winner over Trump in the debates
- Top-10 Litigation Boutique, Smyser, Kaplan & Veselka, L.L.P., Seeks over $200 Million for Oil and Gas Industry Creditors Defrauded by Embattled Billion-Dollar New York Hedge Fund
- Mondelez and Akamai rise while Apple and Chipotle skid
- Brad Waite
- Nisa Mickens, Kayla Cueva
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Don Kleine
- 2 studies point to lack of campaign substance on newscasts
- Abraham Chaparro, Miguel Garcia-Moran
- Donald Trump
- Redskins' Gruden can't wait to face former team in Bengals
- AP-GfK poll: Pence runs stronger than Trump against Clinton
- Mudslide on major highway kills at least 6 in Colombia
- Nissan Mexico announces end to popular Tsuru model
- D.A.: Villanova student secretly filmed in campus bathrooms
- US winger Green scores in 1st official start for Bayern
- Truck of refugees hits Boko Haram mine in northeast Nigeria
- Karl Rominger
- The Latest: 9/11 clipping signed by presidents nets $11,000
- United beats City 1-0 in derby match in English League Cup
- Vivasure Medical Appoints Robert (Chip) Hance to Company’s Board of Directors
- Fox's Megyn Kelly to guest-host 'Live' day after election
- Pentagon suspends California National Guard bonus repayments
- West Ham manager describes crowd trouble as 'unacceptable'
- Adopted at 3 and brought to US, S. Korean man to be deported
- The Latest: Russian envoy attacks UN official over Aleppo
- Megyn Kelly
- Spineology Announces Palisade™ Pedicular Fixation System Milestone
- Crapser
- U.Va. dean says rape article led to 'perception issue'
- Harvard's dining workers end strike after demands are met
- Judge rejects claim to Prince estate from woman and girl
- Amber Tamblyn
- Arkansas scientist pleads in rice seed theft case
- Study: Fragmented jaguar groups in Mexico show inbreeding
- Little Rock police release name of officer in fatal shooting
- Actress Amber Tamblyn announces she's expecting a baby girl
- Earthquake temporarily halts Italian league match
- Hillary Clinton, Nick Merrill
- Hillary Clinton, Nick Merrill
- Joseph Tanner
- Hillary Clinton, Nick Merrill, Jennifer Palmieri
- Joseph Tanner
- Joseph Tanner
- Joseph Tanner
- Mike Pence
- Hundreds protest bake sale parodying affirmative action
- Mike Pence
- Pentagon says US airstrikes target al-Qaida in Afghanistan
- Marco Rubio, Patrick Murphy
- AP News Guide: New phase for Dakota Access Pipeline protests
- Humanitarian chief, Russian diplomat spar at UN
- Tense standoff at Dakota Access protest encampment
- Hawks give 4-year extension to new starting PG Schroder
- John Kerry, Louis Susman
- John Kerry
- Americans ate more seafood last year than they did in 2014
- Icardi double sinks Torino and saves Inter coach De Boer
- The Latest: Student's attorneys ask public to wait for facts
- No. 1 pick Simmons says no timetable on 76ers return
- Dozens come forward about student charged with sex assault
- Mormon school stops honor-code reviews of sex abuse victims
- Donald Trump
- Nets guard Lin donates $1 million to Harvard
- Ortiz, Bryant win Hank Aaron Award as top hitters in majors
- Obama speaks with Turkey's president about ISIL fight
- SKECHERS Pier to Pier Friendship Walk Raises Record-Breaking $1.6 Million for Kids
- SKECHERS Pier to Pier Friendship Walk Raises Record-Breaking $1.6 Million for Kids
- Cruz suggests leaving vacancy on Supreme Court
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Andrew Shaw, Calvin de Haan
- Judge: John Hinckley freedom less contentious than expected
- Donald Trump
- Paul Byron, Nick Leddy
- Thomas Greiss, Alex Galchenyuk
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Samsung logs 17 percent drop in profit after phone recall
- CORRECTING and REPLACING Top-10 Litigation Boutique, Smyser, Kaplan & Veselka, L.L.P., Seeks over $200 Million for Oil and Gas Industry Creditors Defrauded by Embattled Billion-Dollar New York Hedge Fund
- Anthony Davis, Buddy Hield, Solomon Hill
- Harvard condemns lewd scouting report by men's soccer team
- Lee Jae-yong
- Donald Trump
- About 60 aftershocks shake central Italy
- Thomas criticizes broken confirmation process
- Rubio, Murphy hit hard during Florida Senate debate
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Aaron Gordon, Justise Winslow
- Avery Bradley, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Brook Lopez
- Hassan Whiteside
- John Kerry
- Amir Johnson, Brook Lopez
- Kenny Atkinson
- Detective says mother is not a suspect in hot car death case
- Father who lost Muslim son in Iraq berates Trump from mosque
- Justise Winslow, Serge Ibaka
- Artificial hand helps amputees feel just how hard to squeeze
- Oregon's top civil rights lawyer alleges racial profiling
- Brad Stevens
- Ruth Negga
- Jeff Nichols
- Pickup truck crashes into council chambers of Florida city
- Peggy Loving, Ruth Negga
- Peggy Loving, Jeff Nichols
- Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis
- Anthony Davis
- Anthony Davis
- Joel Edgerton, Peggy Loving, Ruth Negga
- Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis
- Jusuf Nurkic
- Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga
- Paul Byron, Travis Hamonic, Thomas Greiss
- Lupita Nyong'o
- Ken Nwadike
- Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga
- Terri Abney
- Nick Kroll
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga
- Joel Edgerton, Peggy Loving, Ruth Negga
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Matthew Dellavedova
- Joel Edgerton, Peggy Loving, Ruth Negga, Jeff Nichols
- Roy Hibbert
- Jeremy Lin, Al Horford
- John Tavares
- AG&P Unveils the First Ultra-Shallow Draft Small LNG Carrier Work Horse for Southeast Asia’s Stranded Power Markets
- Mexico's new attorney general sworn in to office
- Indians giving tickets to fan who gave plane seat to Lofton
- Karl-Anthony Towns, JaMychal Green
- Marc Gasol, Gorgui Dieng
- Mike Conley, Zach LaVine, JaMychal Green
- Marvin Williams, John Henson
- Roy Hibbert, Matthew Dellavedova
- Canadians not travelling as time running out EU trade deal
- Gerald Henderson, Domantas Sabonis
- Riders break windows to escape after train's motor overheats
- Russell Westbrook, Jerami Grant, Nik Stauskas
- Tom Thibodeau
- David Fizdale
- Andrew Wiggins, Andrew Harrison
- Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, James Ennis
- Karl-Anthony Towns, JaMychal Green, Marc Gasol
- Wade Baldwin IV, Gorgui Dieng, Karl-Anthony Towns
- Joel Embiid, Victor Oladipo
- Kenneth Faried, Terrence Jones
- Jusuf Nurkic
- Trump: I'll run America like my business. Clinton: Let's not
- Jusuf Nurkic, Omer Asik, Solomon Hill
- LA Kings sign G Anders Lindback to pro tryout contract
- Nintendo News: Nintendo Reveals Plans for Nintendo Switch Presentation
- Giuliano Pazzaglini
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Asia-Celsius
- Rodney McGruder, Elfrid Payton
- Phillip Danault
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Marvin Williams
- Thomas Greiss, Nathan Beaulieu
- Goran Dragic, Nikola Vucevic
- Jeff Green, Rodney McGruder, D.J. Augustin
- Erik Spoelstra, Tom Washington
- Isaiah Thomas, LeGarrette Blount
- Isaiah Thomas, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Isaiah Whitehead
- Al Horford, Bojan Bogdanovic
- Sheriff's lawyers want federal judge out of profiling case
- Jaylen Brown, Joe Harris
- Vietnam seizes 1 ton of ivory smuggled from Kenya
- Greg Monroe
- Mass protest in Venezuela demanding end of 'dictatorship'
- T.J. Oshie, Andrej Sekera
- T.J. Oshie, Mark Letestu, Kris Russell
- John Key, Bronagh Key
- Un responsable français n’est pas à l’aise sur le respect de ses collègues taiwanais
- Eric Gordon, Nick Young
- James Harden, Julius Randle
- Marc Gasol, Karl-Anthony Towns, Cole Aldrich
- James Ennis
- Mike Conley, Andrew Wiggins
- Mike Conley, Nemanja Bjelica, Zach Randolph, Cole Aldrich
- Mike Conley, Andrew Wiggins
- US abstains in UN vote on Cuba embargo for the first time
- The Latest: Pence scoffs at Clinton's post-election plans
- Jemila
- John Key, Bronagh Key
- Joel Embiid, Semaj Christon
- Nik Stauskas, Victor Oladipo
- John Key, Bronagh Key
- 2016 Postseason Baseball Glance
- Steven Adams, Jahlil Okafor
- Will Barton
- Michael Malone
- At Trump hotel in Washington, alternate reality: All is well
- Arrieta deals, Cubs awaken, top Indians to even Series at 1
- Craig Smith, John Gibson
- Yannick Weber, Ryan Garbutt
- Filip Forsberg, Cam Fowler
- Viktor Arvidsson, Sami Vatanen
- John Gibson
- Austin Watson, Korbinian Holzer
- National Australia Bank profit slips 94 PC to $269 million
- Seoul plans to restart talks on military pact with Tokyo
- Danilo Gallinari
- E'Twaun Moore
- Jameer Nelson
- Antoine Vermette, Filip Forsberg
- Wilson Chandler
- Asian stocks mostly lower as investors mull company earnings
- Alex Ovechkin, Cam Talbot
- Braden Holtby, Oscar Klefbom, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Benoit Pouliot
- Weed as way of life: California farmers divided on legal bud
- Younger brother of former Emperor Hirohito dies at age 100
- Today in History
- Rachel Perez
- Swami Chaitanya
- Tim Blake
- Walmart Revela Planes Para la Temporada de Fiestas: Invierte en Servicio Para Recoger en Tienda, Presenta a los Ayudantes para las Fiestas
- Walmart Unveils Holiday Plans: Invests in Pickup, Introduces Holiday Helpers
- Christine Miller
- BC-BBO--World Series Linescores
- Large anti-Maduro protests fill the streets in Venezuela
- Modest gains, but US students still lag in science learning
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Pot farmers worry legalization could end their way of life
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Rodrigo Duterte
- 2 quakes rattle Italy, crumbling buildings and causing panic
- Patients left in limbo as more doctors flee Puerto Rico
- Corey Brewer, Timofey Mozgov
- Luke Walton, Brandon Ingram
- Brandon Ingram, Corey Brewer, Sam Dekker
- Mike D'Antoni
- Marcelo Huertas, Tyler Ennis, Luke Walton
- Mormon school stops honor-code reviews of sex abuse victims
- GSMA Elects New Board Members and Elects Sunil Bharti Mittal as Chair
- Ryan Kesler, Jakob Silfverberg, Marek Mazanec
- Josh Tomlin
- Jurors to hear closing arguments in New Jersey bridge case
- Death on display: Honoring a piece of New England history
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Adopted and brought to US, South Korean man to be deported
- Pekka Rinne, Marek Mazanec
- Jakob Silfverberg, Colton Sissons
- Jakob Silfverberg, Pekka Rinne
- Jakob Silfverberg, Shea Theodore
- ABB: Continued Margin Growth in Tough Markets
- ABB Names Timo Ihamuotila as New Chief Financial Officer
- Braden Holtby
- Christine Lubrano, Bill Hader, Alex Buono
- Christine Lubrano, Bill Hader, Alex Buono
- Alex Buono, Bill Hader
- Yvette Nicole Brown, Ruthy Tompson
- MLS Playoff Glance
- Security Innovation Presenting at the Largest Cybersecurity Event in the Baltics
- Claude Passeau
- Search continues for man wanted in Oklahoma 'rage killings'
- Ex-Pixar executive to head federal tech innovation service
- Samsung heir joins board, moving toward top leadership role
- Toronto, Los Angeles win to reach last 8 of MLS playoffs
- Jared Boll, Austin Watson
- Prince
- Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama
- Cynthia Herman
- Cynthia Herman, Nasin Shafie
- Bill Walton
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Jordan Clarkson, James Harden
- Jordan Clarkson
- NHL Capsules
- James Harden
- Eric Gordon, Larry Nance
- NBA Capsules
- China's male-dominated, anti-graft politics by the numbers
- Tarik Black, Nene Hilario
- Eric Gordon, Larry Nance
- Bryan Cranston
- Bryan Cranston
- Bryan Cranston
- Deutsche Bank makes 278 million euros, strengthens buffers
- Karlie Kloss, Kendall Jenner
- Brandon Ingram, James Harden
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Luke Walton
- Rodrigo Duterte, Satoshi Nakajima
- World Series spotlight shifts to Chicago and Wrigley Field
- Lydia Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Small quakes continue to shake Italy following aftershocks
- Marina Alex
- Michelle Wie
- Amy Yang
- Michelle Wie, Marina Alex
- Desmond Doss Jr.
- Azahara Munoz
- Ayako Uehara
- Ayako Uehara
- Michelle Wie
- Desmond Doss Jr.
- Desmond Doss Jr.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 7 troubles, by the numbers
- Desmond Doss Jr.
- Shanshan Feng
- Shanshan Feng, Ha Na Jang
- Paula Creamer
- Paula Creamer
- Paula Creamer
- New taxi service to be introduced next year: MOTC
- Vince Vaughn
- Australian theme park cancels opening 3 days after 4 deaths
- Vince Vaugh, Mel Gibson
- Teresa Palmer
- Drew Brees
- Mel Gibson, Drew Brees
- Jessica Korda
- Ha Na Jang
- Jessica Korda
- Robert Akins, Drew Brees
- Jessica Korda
- Jessica Korda
- Desmond T. Doss
- Vince Vaughn
- Vince Vaughn, Charles Googe, Dr. Charles Knapp
- Barclays says core earnings fall 73 percent in 3rd quarter
- Canadiens make it 5 straight with 3-2 win vs. Islanders
- Mel Gibson, Desmond Doss Jr.
- Jessica Korda
- Suzann Pettersen
- Jaybird X3 Wireless Sport Headphones Bring Better Sound and Fit for All
- Group hopes to preserve heritage of Myanmar's biggest city
- Luke Bracey, Teresa Palmer, Mel Gibson, Joe Clapper, RV Burgin, Robert Akins, Desmond Doss Jr., Vince Vaughn
- Vince Vaughn, RV Burgin, Mel Gibson, Luke Bracey, Joe Clapper, Robert Akins
- DFS Group and Ant Financial Introduce Alipay at DFS, San Francisco International Airport
- Hacked emails show Clinton campaign's fears about Sanders
- UNICEF says school attack may be deadliest of Syria war
- Amy Yang leads LPGA Malaysia at 63; Michelle Wie shoots 66
- Turner dominates boards as Pacers win in OT vs. Mavericks
- AP-GfK poll: Clinton would face closer race against Pence
- AP-GfK Poll: Clinton has commanding advantages over Trump
- iMDsoft Proud to Partner with Global Digital Exemplars University Hospital Southampton and West Suffolk Hospital, Helping the NHS Go Paperless
- Federal tech innovation service to be led by Ex-Pixar exec
- NSK、100周年記念イベント「SENSE OF MOTION」を開催
- Some waver from Trump in deep-red Ohio suburbs
- View from bench: Former Supreme Court justice roots for Cubs
- Indians' Tomlin to pitch in Series with ailing dad in stands
- APNewsBreak: Abu Sayyaf got $7 million from kidnappings
- Modest gains, but US students still lag in science learning
- Volkswagen back to profit in wake of emissions settlement
- Policy Prescriptions Trump and Clinton on global trade
- Trump, Clinton view his business career much differently
- Policy Prescriptions: Clinton and Trump on health care
- IMF, US Treasury chiefs visit Gulf amid oil price slowdown
- Du Plessis, Elgar hit centuries in South Africa's tour match
- Clinton and Obama: First ladies form political odd couple
- Hot weather in Taiwan expected to last until Friday
- Spain's jobless rate drops to 19 pct ahead of new govt
- Germany: Syrian teen scouted attack sites for IS in Berlin
- Chinese rally to farmer who killed official with nail gun
- Turkey issues warrants for 73 pilots linked to Gulen
- Q&A: New sign-up season; new woes for Obama health law
- British statistics agency: economy grew 0.5 percent in third quarter despite fears of Brexit slowdown
- Russian speedskater Eranina gets 1-year ban for doping
- Roma midfielder Florenzi out for months after tearing ACL
- Daniel R. Russel, Prak Sokhonn
- Israel eases Gaza restrictions with expanded fishing zone
- Taiwan’s economic crime rate drops
- Britain's economy grows after Brexit vote
- US internet disrupted as key firm gets hit by cyberattack
- A giant nude statue in California is stirring controversy
- NTT Communications, Vantis and Microware Launch New Enterprise Cloud Marketplace in Hong Kong
- Russia to destroy all of its chemical weapons by end of 2017
- Cambodia assures US that political deadlock will end soon
- Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Jack Lew
- Adam Scott
- Adam Scott
- Adam Scott
- Adam Scott
- Philippine president announces separation from US
- Julia Bishop
- Rory McIlroy
- Bubba Watson
- Bubba Watson
- Julie Bishop Mohd Maliki Bin Omer
- Patrick Reed
- Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy
- Taiwan shares end below 9,300 point mark
- Bubba Watson
- Russell Knox
- Bubba Watson
- Bubba Watson
- Mourinho charged by English FA for ref comments
- Arrieta deals, Cubs awaken, top Indians to even Series at 1
- EU lawmakers' group: 2 advocates for Yazidi women win the EU's Sakharov human rights prize
- The Latest: UN prepares for chemical attacks in Iraq's Mosul
- EU lawmakers: 2 Yazidi women win EU human rights prize
- Henrick Stenson
- Dustin Johnson
- Henrick Stenson
- Dustin Johnson
- Joe Walsh
- Dustin Johnson
- Report: Wildlife populations halved on average since '70s
- Thailand seeks 3 returned from Cambodia over alleged insults
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Brooks Koepka
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Google
- Adobe Predicts Record $91 Billion in Sales This Holiday Season
- BDNA and InQuisient Partner to Demonstrate Increased IT Asset Visibility, Enriched Enterprise Architecture, New Cybersecurity Planning Capability
- Adobe Data Shows Retailers Fail to Maximize Mobile Revenue
- BASF: blast at German chemical plant likely caused by error
- Experts wonder why US official uttered hard N. Korea truth
- U.S. Industry Skills Gaps Hold Steady in Q3, Mirroring U.S. Unemployment Rate
- All eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo as scoring slump continues
- HyperX Signs Professional Basketball Player Jonas Jerebko and eSports Team Detroit Renegades
- Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez
- 94 'love locks' removed from Waimea Canyon lookout
- Indonesian woman given 20-year jail term in cyanide murder
- Valentino Rossi
- 2 Eritrean pilots defect to Ethiopia with jets, group says
- Cal Crutchlow, Andrea Dovizioso
- After high court defeat, Greek government criticizes judges
- KMT needs to take a step back
- Fowler rides Ryder Cup confidence to strong start in HSBC
- Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson
- Belgian government: deal reached to back the EU-Canada free trade deal
- 1 dead in fire at 5-story apartment building in Manhattan
- Quotations in the News
- Jessica Kumala Wongso
- Jessica Kumala Wongso
- Jessica Kumala Wongso
- Effects of Typhoon Haima to bring rain to northern, eastern Taiwan Thursday
- AP-GfK Poll: Clinton lead fueled by increased enthusiasm
- Former GOP congressman: Grabbing my musket if Trump loses
- Abdulla, Shinzo Abe
- Abdulla, Shinzo Abe
- Abdulla, Shinzo Abe
- Police nab thief revealed by ‘bi bi’ sound of EasyCard reader
- Aetna tops Street 3Q expectations, narrows 2016 forecast
- WEX Inc. and ExxonMobil Extend North American Fleet Card Contract for 10 More Years
- India expels Pakistani embassy staffer over espionage charge
- 4 thieves steal nearly 200 pumpkins from New Jersey farm
- Doctor’s good deeds touch hundreds of thousands of hearts
- Kenya: China petitioned to stop building railway in park
- Lufthansa cancels 100s of flights at budget unit Eurowings
- Chip maker Qualcomm buying NXP Semiconductors in $47B deal
- Southeastern Grocers is Committed to Sustainable Seafood
- Incheon Emerge como la Tercera Ciudad más Grande de Corea con una Población de 3 Millones de Habitantes
- Southeastern Grocers is Committed to Sustainable Seafood
- 仁川の人口300万人突破、韓国で3番目
- Mit einer Einwohnerzahl von 3 Millionen ist Incheon die drittgrößte Stadt Koreas
- Incheon émerge comme la troisième plus grande ville coréenne avec 3 millions d'habitants
- Incheon Emerges as Third Largest City in Korea with 3 Million-Population
- Com população de três milhões de pessoas, Incheon torna-se a terceira maior cidade da Coreia do Sul
- Ford Delivers Third Quarter $1.0B Net Income; $1.4B Adjusted Pre-Tax Profit
- Ford's 3Q profit falls on recall, truck launch
- 3 weightlifters stripped of Olympic golds in doping cases
- Twitter, in limbo and losing money, will cut 9 percent of its workforce worldwide
- ECI Technology Wins Multi-Million Dollar Order from Major OSAT
- Celebrity chef Rick Bayless to be honored at the Smithsonian
- Twitter cuts 9 percent of its workforce worldwide
- ウニクレディト・バンク・オーストリア、ライファイゼン・バンク・インターナショナル、ウニクレディト・ブルバンクがビジネスパーク・ソフィア向けのシニア融資枠を1億1290万ユーロに引き上げ
- Abdullah, Shinzo Abe
- ACME Video Solutions présente sa toute nouvelle solution portable tout en un pour la production en direct
- Records: Driver in fatal wrong-way crash cited 5 times
- Abdullah, Shinzo Abe
- Abdullah, Shinzo Abe
- Woo Kwok-hing
- AP NewsAlert
- NATO allies advance plans for east Europe troop deployment
- Andrzej Duda, Macky Sall
- FIFA parts with CEO of its $140M soccer museum
- European court rejects German far-right party's complaint
- Moyes' reputation taking another hit at slumping Sunderland
- The Latest: FAA restricts flights in pipeline protest area
- Officer cleaning gun sends bullet into day care; no injuries
- Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Introduce the Budweiser Beer Cheese Bacon Burger
- Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Introduce the Budweiser Beer Cheese Bacon Burger
- Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Introduce the Budweiser Beer Cheese Bacon Burger
- Viewpost Electronic Invoicing and Payments Survey: The Gut Response to ‘the Check’s in the Mail’
- FuelCell Energy and ExxonMobil Announce Location for Fuel Cell Carbon Capture Pilot Plant
- Renesas Electronics America Launches EtherCAT® Dedicated Communication SoC for Remote I/O Slave Applications in Industrial Automation
- City of Snowmass, Colorado to Improve Customer Engagement With FATHOM Software
- ServiceNow Survey: 52% of Enterprises Now Choose Cloud as Default for IT Projects
- Chipotle Sweet Potato Puree with Roasted Marshmallows
- Abdullah, Shinzo Abe
- World stock markets cautious amid company earnings
- Spokesman: 90 migrants believed dead off Libyan shore
- Chase Earns Four-Peat from J.D. Power for Small Business Banking in the West
- Kylie Verzosa
- Vivasure Medical beruft Robert (Chip) Hance in Unternehmensvorstand
- Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets
- Woman charged after man with maggot-filled foot wounds dies
- Barco Uniforms Ties the Knot with Centric Software
- Alastair Cook
- Ben Stokes
- Gareth Batty
- Mushfiqur Rahim
- Lamiya Aji Bashar
- Megan Fox
- Mushfiqur Rahim
- Alastair Cook
- Sabbir Rahman
- Waiter knocks off thumb of Roman statue at British Museum
- Abolition of holidays to take effect January 1
- Mominul Haqu
- Election year fatigue? Blame it in part on the race of 1840
- Cranston details dark thoughts, inspirations in new memoir
- Nadia Murad Basee Taha
- Distributors Unlock the Value of Tail Spend with ACTYLUS Smart Bin Systems from Apex
- Sabbir Rahman
- Six Flags Magic Mountain Lights Up the Season Even Brighter This Year For HOLIDAY IN THE PARK®
- HCA Reports Third Quarter 2016 Results
- Applications for US unemployment benefits fell last week to 258,000, a sign layoffs are rare
- The Latest: NATO sending planes, ships to back EU migrant op
- US goods orders dip in September with investment down
- Somalia's al-Shabab in comeback, as Ethiopia pulls troops
- Nadia Murad Basee, Lamiya Aji Bashar
- Kylie Verzosa
- New players matter as Schalke recovers from miserable start
- Replica of part of Hitler's bunker goes on display in Berlin
- Megan Fox shares baby photo 2 months after giving birth
- China's Communist Party raises Xi to symbolic 'core' status
- Cinthya Maria Nunez, Sara Skals Danielsen, Dania Quesada, Raquel Guevara, Yudi Daniela Herrera Avendano
- Dutch court convicts 5 men for mosque arson attack
- Philippine leader's meeting with Japan emperor canceled
- TractManager Appoints Trace Devanny Chief Executive Officer
- Geert Cappelaere
- Postal Service: Dog attacks on carrier halt mail delivery
- Opry City Stage Coming to Times Square in 2017
- Geert Cappelaere
- Winter Business with Yourtyres.co.uk: New, Exclusive Brand Models, Useful Shop Features and Flexibility
- Winterdeal met Probanden.nl: Nieuwe modellen van exclusieve merken, nuttige shop-features en flexibiliteit
- Affari invernali con Pneumatici123.it: Nuovi modelli di marchi esclusivi, utili funzionalità dello shop e massima flessibilità
- Opérations commerciales hivernales avec Pneus-auto.fr : de nouveaux modèles de marques exclusives, des fonctionnalités toujours plus pratiques sur nos boutiques et une flexibilité inégalée
- Wintergeschäft mit Autoreifenonline.de: Neue Exklusivmarken-Modelle, hilfreiche Shop-Features und Flexibilität
- Arranca la temporada de invierno en Neumaticos123.com: nuevos modelos de marcas exclusivas, prácticas funciones online y flexibilidad
- Xi Jinpin
- Geert Cappelaere
- Moroccan star arrested in Paris over alleged sexual assault
- 76ers anthem singer says 'We Matter' shirt got her the boot
- US-Canada set to host Rugby League World Cup in 2025
- Danish party urges Americans to vote with spinning Trump ad
- Lincoln Financial Group’s Emily Sudermann Elected President of International Claim Association
- Flurry Analytics Announces Advancements to Yahoo’s Mobile Developer Suite
- The Coca-Cola Company Names Barry Simpson Chief Information Officer
- BAE Systems Awarded $146 Million U.S. Army Contract for Ammunition Plant Modernization
- Holiday Shoppers Merry About Finances, Yet Motivated to Manage Budget
- Adents and Microsoft Combine Their Expertise in Unit Identification and Business Intelligence
- GE’s Power Services Launches Fleet360* Services Platform, One Year after Alstom Power Acquisition
- Nintendo News: Nintendo Download, Oct. 27, 2016: No Tricks, All Treats!
- World’s Second Largest Wearable Manufacturer Announces Presale of Amazfit Arc
- Eaze Releases First Ever Report on CA Cannabis Voter Preferences
- Clarks Americas, Inc. Moves Headquarters Into Former Polaroid Building in Waltham
- Clarks Americas, Inc. Moves Headquarters Into Former Polaroid Building in Waltham
- PM2.5 levels high in central Taiwan
- Sotheby's to auction Rockwell painting on 1944 election
- Lego project
- Harry’s Fresh Foods Opens Nashville Production Facility, Adding 300 Jobs
- GSMA wählt neue Vorstandsmitglieder und Sunil Bharti Mittal zum Vorsitzenden
- Fifth Third Bank and Ramsey Solutions Celebrate Education of One Million Students In the Ways of Personal Finance
- Ibrahim al-Jaafari
- La GSMA elige a los nuevos miembros de su Junta Directiva y nombra como presidente a Sunil Bharti Mittal
- Ibrahim al-Jaafari
- Austrian police seize 47 puppies in car at Hungarian border
- Altria to close 2 tobacco facilities affecting 580 workers
- Ibrahim al-Jaafari
- BC-AP--AP Sports Digest, AP
- Woman calls lottery tickets a waste of time - until she wins
- Textron Elects MIT VP of Research Dr. Maria T. Zuber to Board of Directors
- Bridget Kelly
- Bridget Kelly
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
- Applications for US unemployment benefits fall to 258,000
- Shiny or painted? Twitter debate rages over photo of legs
- HON Expands Successful Solve® Seating Line
- Oklahoma officer fatally shoots man during disturbance call
- [United Way loses its ranking as America's largest charity
- Sarah Cannon & AONN+ Join Cancer Moonshot Initiative to Advance Nurse Navigation in Cancer Care
- BAE Systems Ramps Up for Virginia-Class Submarine Payload Module Launch Tube Production
- United Way loses its ranking as America's largest charity
- More Americans sign contacts in September to buy homes
- Senior member of Rwandan rebel group arrested, Congo says
- Kerber, Cibulkova advance to WTA semifinals
- Image of Asia: Wedding dresses at fashion week in Beijing
- GSMA escolhe novos membros do conselho e elege Sunil Bharti Mittal como presidente
- Nigeria pursues $30 billion loans to be spread over 3 years
- Mariano Rajoy
- Belgian deal clears way for EU-Canada free trade pact
- Mistrial for men accused of beating NASCAR's Mike Wallace
- Journalist on trial in Turkey for alleged pro-PKK tweets
- Cequint and TNS Survey Finds Caller Anonymity Frustrates Subscribers
- Texas tow truck driver takes pricey sports car for a spin
- Romanian man asks court to recognize his same-sex marriage
- Amtrak to pay $265 million for deadly Philadelphia crash
- Prince Charles shows his parents a development he envisioned
- BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US
- How energy-efficient upgrades can increase your home's value
- German police probe possible DNA blunder in murder case
- Return of Haitian detainees delayed because of Matthew
- The Latest: Closings delayed in New Jersey bridge trial
- Slovenia reburies 800 bodies from post-WWII mass grave
- Putin rejects claims of Russian interference in US election
- Mariano Rajoy
- Doug Harrison, ‘master of complex business and property matters,’ joins Connatser Family Law
- Kenyan police say man shot attempting to stab guard at U.S. embassy
- Earth Networks Launches Connected Savings Energy Intelligence Platform
- Arby’s Achieves Six Years of Consecutive Quarterly Same-Store Sales Growth
- JetBlue Brings Old Hollywood Style and New York Sophistication to Its Mint Premium Experience With Hayward and Hopper
- 4 Nations: England looks to end dominance of Australia, NZ
- US charging 61 people in call center scam based in India
- Cranberries squashed as folk remedy for urinary infections
- Crystal Announces Partnership With The Peninsula Hotels for Crystal AirCruises Inaugural Journey
- Crystal Announces Partnership With The Peninsula Hotels for Crystal AirCruises Inaugural Journey
- Justin Timberlake
- AP Photos: Migrants find shelter in Serbian warehouse
- For UK's Europeans, post-Brexit attacks bring shock and fear
- Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival Depicts Heart-Wrenching Refugee Saga through the Power of Cinema
- Meisong Lai
- Farhatullah Babar
- Meisong Lai
- Meisong Lai
- Man shot dead after stabbing guard at US Embassy in Kenya
- Pakistani lawmakers demand halt to execution of mentally ill
- Nat Geo WILD Redefines Wildlife Storytelling with Epic Global Miniseries Event Savage Kingdom
- Justin Timberlake: 'I had no idea' voting selfie was illegal
- NJ eyes same casino expansion that has left AC struggling
- PSG's Angel Di Maria struggling without Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- Napoli treating Higuain as a traitor after record transfer
- Adriano Espaillat
- Suspect arrested in destruction of Trump's Hollywood star
- Average US 30-year mortgage rate eases to 3.47 percent
- Panda Power Funds Commissions Nation’s First Marcellus Shale-Gas Power Plant
- Ex-National Guard member pleads guilty to terror charge
- Ted Strickland
- Ted Strickland
- Ted Strickland
- Jon Husted
- Jon Husted
- Leslie R. Caldwell,
- Actress Raven-Symone leaving 'The View'
- Germany arrests Afghan, 19, suspected of Taliban membership
- Marseille appoints Andoni Zubizarreta as sporting director
- Gemma Power Systems Celebrates Commissioning for Panda Liberty Generating Station
- Deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions rise in Brazil
- Man arrested over brass theft from historic Philly building
- Spanish league denounces Valencia for fans' offensive chants
- JM&A Group and Volvo Car USA Join Forces to Offer Vehicle Owners Peace of Mind
- Greg Heffley, Star of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid® Book Series, is Set to Return to the Skies of New York City as a New Giant Character Balloon for the 90th Anniversary Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®
- Jane Clementi
- Roommate pleads guilty to charge in Rutgers webcam case
- Nokia in Q3 loss, sales drop amid networks downturn
- Hillary Clinton
- Pete Ricketts
- Élection de nouveaux membres du conseil de la GSMA, avec Sunil Bharti Mittal au poste de président
- Hikers replace soldiers in Czech army zone turned reserve
- Breeders Crown comes to Meadowlands Friday and Saturday
- Cadence CEO and Walden International Founder Lip-Bu Tan Bestowed with GSA’s Highest Honor
- Donald Trump
- Phelps secretly took plunge in June, marrying girlfriend
- Armed with faith: Gibson film shows WWII feats of medic
- Unpaid school bus drivers in Puerto Rico go on strike
- RED Continues Strong Relationship with National Church Residences with a MAP and Lean Closing for Independent and Assisted Living Facility in Ohio
- RED Continues Strong Relationship with National Church Residences with a MAP and Lean Closing for Independent and Assisted Living Facility in Ohio
- Shawn Mendes, the serious, striking musician, emerges
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- Anthony Riccio
- Ex-Penn St. assistant coach's defamation suit headed to jury
- Wal-Mart, Target each take cue from the other for holidays
- Pakistan's Sindh province bans sale of alcohol
- Joseph Murray
- Barcelona asks court to act against Spanish league president
- 3 plead guilty in death of 13-year-old Detroit boy
- Group: Somalia least likely to punish media murders
- Museum sale brings $1.2M despite protests from Cyprus, Egypt
- Troicki beats 3rd-seeded Thiem to reach Vienna quarterfinals
- ExxonMobil strikes 1-billion-barrel well off Nigerian shores
- Fred DeMarco
- AP PHOTOS: Hidden in California's backwoods, pot flourishes
- Sophisticated sweet potatoes get a kick from chipotles
- Josh Earnest
- Five9 Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America for the Second Consecutive Year
- Using Emotion to Build Customer Loyalty, with Kantar TNS
- Inland Securities Corporation Announces Appointments of Two New Vice Presidents
- Nickelodeon Consumer Products Signs 13-Year-Old Sensation JoJo Siwa to New Licensing Program
- “Weird Al” Yankovic to Turn BlizzCon® 2016 into a Gamer’s Paradise
- Jonathan Corpina, Peter Tuchman
- Guitar statues once again honor Elvis in his hometown
- Prof gives free pass to student who ditched class for Series
- John Doyle
- Enrique Pena Nieto
- Enrique Pena Nieto, Juan Manuel Santos
- Enrique Pena Nieto, Juan Manuel Santos
- Tim Cook
- Lisa Murkowski, Norman Sarabia
- Enrique Pena Nieto, Juan Manuel Santos
- Tim Cook
- Review: Kenny Chesney returns with a rich and varied album
- Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady
- Enrique Pena Nieto, Juan Manuel Santos, Angelica Rivera
- Anaheim Ducks sign holdout D Hampus Lindholm to 6-year deal
- New images show crater created on Mars by European lander
- BC-APFN-US--Money & Markets Digest,1st Ld-Writethru
- Tim Cook
- Tim Cook
- Egypt squeezed between need for reforms and fear of backlash
- Apple Unveils New TV App for Apple TV, iPhone & iPad
- Enrique Pena Nieto, Juan Manuel Santos, Angelica Rivera, Maria Clemencia Rodriguez
- Cruz to fight Flanagan for WBO lightweight title on Nov 26
- Lawyers liken execution plan to burning inmates at the stake
- Burundi informs UN it is quitting international court
- Mike Pence
- Apple TV gets an app to manage video from various services
- Tim Cook
- AP-GfK poll: Most Trump supporters doubt election legitimacy
- Tim Cook
- Tim Cook
- Dharun Ravi
- Tips for BYOD and 1:1 Classroom Management for Teachers
- Steelers' Roethlisberger asks rival Tom Brady for his jersey
- Tim Cook
- Trump U staff included drug trafficker, child molester
- Jason Chaffetz
- Jason Chaffetz
- New Poker Series ‘The Final Table’ to Air on CBS Sports Network This Fall
- New Poker Series ‘The Final Table’ to Air on CBS Sports Network This Fall
- Loretta Lynn's career milestones played out on CMA stage
- Phil Schiller
- Tim Cook
- Iraqis dispense what they call justice for alleged militants
- Mike Pence, Karen Pence
- Mike Pence, Karen Pence, Pete Ricketts
- Mom: Son shook in fear after schoolmates put noose on him
- Mike Pence
- Mike Pence, Karen Pence
- Mike Pence, Karen Pence, Pete Ricketts
- Mike Pence
- Tim Cook
- Tim Cook
- Phil Schiller
- Study predicts deserts in Spain if global warming continues
- Craig Federighi, Phil Schiller
- SCHWEIZ, TENNIS, TURNIER, SWISS INDOORS,
- Phil Schiller
- Phil Schiller
- Tim Cook
- Brazil police detain 4 in Rio gang rape; 6 now in custody
- SCHWEIZ, TENNIS, TURNIER, SWISS INDOORS,
- SCHWEIZ, TENNIS, TURNIER, SWISS INDOORS,
- Phil Schiller
- Idaho commodity reps join Gov. Otter on China trade mission
- Dolphus Morrison, breeder of Rachel Alexandra, dies at 82
- Music Review: Alejandro Escovedo rocks out on 'Burn'
- Corporate profits are up, and investors exhale a bit
- Tim Cook
- Apple Unveils Groundbreaking New MacBook Pro
- At retrial in 1979 case, the (ex) jury is in _ the audience
- Albania-Exercise
- Apple Releases Significant Update to Final Cut Pro X
- Phil Schiller
- ITWORX Education to Reveal Its Award-Winning Portfolio With Microsoft at BETT LatAm Leadership Summit
- Bill Murray or Tom Hanks? Some viewers of photo aren't sure
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Arkansas court disqualifies 2nd medical marijuana proposal
- Spain: Rajoy pushed to 2nd vote in bid to form govt
- Donald Trump
- Mike Pence
- Feds: Pooper scooper pretended to be Secret Service agent
- Mike McQueary
- Mosul Today: Iraqi forces find bomb factory, tunnels
- Donald Trump
- Lawyer says Justice Thomas groped her in 1999; he denies it
- Mariano Rajoy
- WrestleMania® 33 Tickets on Sale Friday, November 18
- Best Practices for Managing Drone and Fleet Risks at Construction Sites to Be Presented by Liberty Mutual at Upcoming IRMI Construction Conference
- Review: Tove Lo finds herself high at the club but not happy
- Phil Schiller
- Donald Trump
- Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama
- Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama
- Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton
- Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton
- Henry Ramos Allup
- Police officer shoots, kills man inside Montana hotel
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- UPS orders 14 Boeing 747 jumbo jets to carry air freight
- Ileen Gallagher
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Have a kid with migraines? Sugar pills work as well as drugs
- The Latest: Russia says Syrian rebels kill 3 kids in Aleppo
- Auto insurers: Distraction big factor in traffic death surge
- Police detain Imran Khan supporters ahead of his rally
- The Guest House at Graceland Opens with Historic, Sold-Out Celebration Weekend
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- Stephen Colbert
- Tim Cook
- USA Today publisher Gannett posts loss as print ads sink
- With French camp razed, moved migrants try to adapt again
- Japan, US, SKorea agree to step up pressure on N. Korea
- Recorded statements of 2 officers in custody death released
- Wildfires burning around South as drought worsens
- Boy's family sues town over his fatal shooting by deputies
- Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton
- Senate panel sets hearing on AT&T-Time Warner merger
- Hyundai, Kia reach $41.2m settlement with multiple states
- Afghan officials say US strikes targeted al-Qaida militants
- Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton
- Judge lets Flint residents' lawsuit against state move ahead
- Joyful spirit at Olympic Stadium turns sour for West Ham
- Fethullah Gulen
- Nicolas Sarkozy, Carla Sarkozy
- Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton
- Training for a title: Cubs fans take Amtrak through night
- Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton
- World Cup, young stars, backup goalies add up to more goals
- Man gets 10 years for death of officer working DUI detail
- Rapper cancels concert due to "unforeseen incarceration"
- Nicolas Sarkozy
- Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton
- Mike Pence
- Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton
- Citizen journalists covering Islamic State win courage prize
- Mike Pence
- Trey Mullinax
- Turkey urges extradition of Muslim cleric over failed coup
- TFS Financial Reports Record Year of Earnings
- Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton
- Deputy who stopped fatal rampage speaks out for 1st time
- Trey Mullinax
- Joe Maddon
- Forget Quidditch, Harry Potter author is a Seahawks fan
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton
- Greg Chalmers
- Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama
- Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama
- Alec Cook, Chris Van Wagner, Jessa Nicholson
- Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
- Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
- Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton
- Early voting: More good signs for Clinton in key states
- Alexandra Paul, Mitchell Islam
- Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton
- Kyle Hendricks
- Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama
- Michelle Obama
- The Top Five Floors of Denver’s Iconic Daniels & Fisher Clock Tower Will Be Sold Online by Tender OfferTM at FRE.com/235
- Rising star: YouTube playing key role in Google's success
- Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama
- Bengals have tough time stopping the guy with the ball
- Chris Van Wagner
- Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama
- Mike Pence
- Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama
- Experts uncover hidden layers of Jesus' tomb site
- Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama
- Mike Pence
- Hillary Clinton
- Megyn Kelly
- American and Southwest raises base fares by $5 each way
- Nicolas Sarkozy
- Mike Pence
- Fox boss: We want to keep Megyn Kelly
- Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama
- Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama
- AP-GfK poll: Most voters believe media biased against Trump
- Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama
- Voter group seeks unsealing of documents in office search
- Virginia Commonwealth University School of Nursing Receives Grant from UnitedHealthcare to Improve Access to Healthy Food for Seniors
- Amazon misses 3Q profit forecasts
- Health law consumers face least choice in program's history
- Kindred Healthcare and Mercy Medical Center – Des Moines Announce Plans for Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital
- Worth it? A faster transplant but a kidney with hepatitis C
- Kyle Schwarber
- Man charged with using bow and arrow to kill Vermont horse
- Megan Monzingo
- Lindsey Thornton
- Rosberg returns to Mexico, where his good run started
- Leah Sack
- Trump takes issue with Clinton's criticism of Putin
- Texas officials refute 'vote-flipping' after Trump tweet
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Thursday
- Megan Krail
- Nicolas Sarkozy, Carla Sarkozy
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Ted Cruz's Supreme Court remark draws White House criticism
- Michigan men adopt stray dog, puppies at bachelor party
- 2 extradited from Turkey, Syria accused of arms trafficking
- Amazon courts food shoppers
- Parole considered for Charles Manson's 'right-hand man'
- Kyle Schwarber
- Man convicted of killing ex to be executed next month
- 911 caller helps police solve case of missing backup dancer
- Death of asthmatic teen who saw shooting ruled a homicide
- Fofana scores 2 as Udinese beats Palermo 3-1 in Serie A
- Iraqis find bomb factory, tunnels on long road to Mosul
- Seamus Power
- Seamus Power
- Seamus Power
- Brett Drewitt
- Barack Obama
- Jack Jacquez
- Del Potro, Wawrinka advance to Swiss Indoors QFs
- James Ashby
- Kyle Schwarber
- North Carolina early voting surge comes after long fight
- Kyle Schwarber
- Connor McDavid, Brian Elliott
- Richard Panik, Marek Mazanec
- Number of US foster kids rises; parents' drug abuse a factor
- Jurors in hot car death case look inside SUV firsthand
- Number of US foster kids rises; parents' drug abuse a factor
- Cyberattacks put new focus on search-warrant rule change
- Theo Epstein
- Startup World Cup Announces Judges for November 2016 Show Taking Place at ad:tech New York
- Man charged in Wisconsin crash that killed 3 Uber passengers
- L-3 Communications, GNC, Ford fall and Bristol-Myers jumps
- Business Highlights
- Weir’s SPM® QEM 3000 Frac Pump Delivers in Canadian Market
- Transcript shows pilots battling gusts before fatal crash
- Ex-Rep. Gary Condit promotes book in 'Dr. Phil' interview
- Obama says health consumers need to shop around
- Honduran immigrant granted retrial in Florida double murder
- Patrick Chan adds another quadruple jump to his repertoire
- Lawsuit seeks to block New York ban on 'ballot selfies'
- 4 men arrested in theft of $1 million worth of water heaters
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Hillary Clinton
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Wisconsin student accused of assaulting 4 more women
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Online privacy may be boosted by new FCC data rules
- Donald Trump
- Starfish Premiere - London
- Langer has knee injury, could withdraw from playoff opener
- Chris Coghlan
- Terry Francona
- CORRECTING and REPLACING CAPTION Compass Self Storage Launches Advanced Marketing Strategies on the G5 Marketing Cloud™
- G-Technology G-DRIVE Lineup of Portable Solutions Expanded with Solid State Technology and Fast USB-C™ Connectivity
- Guantanamo board rejects release of Palestinian held by CIA
- Redskins CB Norman, TE Reed cleared to travel to London
- Josh Tomlin
- Mike Napoli
- Russia unconvinced by UN report on Syria chemical weapons
- Max Verstappen
- Jury rules in favor of ex-Penn State assistant coach in his defamation case, awarding him over $7 million in damages
- Illinois judge candidate won't take bench until case cleared
- Gareth Baber appointed as new Fiji sevens rugby coach
- GLX Innovation to Modernise LNG Trading
- The Latest: Jury awards ex-Penn St. assistant coach over $7M
- The Latest: Alleged Trump Hollywood star smasher freed
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Hiroshi Iwata
- Hillary Clinton
- Fishing managers to meet with industry on lobster plan
- New Zealand officials say countries which decide the fate of Antarctica have agreed to create a huge marine reserve
- Jury acquits leaders of standoff at national wildlife refuge in Oregon of conspiracy
- Wyoming authorities plan to search landfill for baby's body
- Mexico chief state judge takes leave; ran over woman in 1984
- Handling the psyche of NFL kickers is a specialized dance
- Rockwell Automation Names New President for Asia-Pacific Region
- UN committee calls for outlawing nuclear weapons
- Jury acquits leaders of Oregon standoff of federal charges
- Streelman shoots 9-under 63 to take Sanderson Farms lead
- Mike Napoli, Jason Kipnis
- Golf Capsules
- Obama shortens 98 inmates' sentences, bringing total to 872
- Countries agree on huge marine reserve for Antarctica
- Coco Crisp
- Carlos Santana
- Marc-Andre Fleury, Shane Prince
- No one injured as plane carrying Republican VP candidate Mike Pence slides off runway at LaGuardia Airport in NYC
- Dennis Seidenberg, Bryan Rust
- Affleck tells 'kid brother' New Hampshire in video to vote
- New CIO Appointed at International SOS
- Cal Clutterbuck, Marc-Andre Fleury
- Maureen Valdez
- Anthony Duclair, Steve Mason
- Brand Thornton
- Neil Wampler
- Iggy Pop: Jarmusch was first, only choice for Stooges doc
- Neil Wampler
- Shawna Cox
- Pumpkins. Hay rides. Swimming pools? Fall heat hits Arizona
- Maureen Valdez
- J.T. Poston
- Taylor Hall
- Randy Foye
- Carl Pettersson
- Neil Wampler
- Shawna Cox
- Matteo Mancosu, Steve Birnbaum
- Scott Brooks
- Hassoun Camara, Dominic Oduro
- Mike Pence
- PAul Millsap, Otto Porter
- Kent Bazemore, Bradley Beal
- Ignacio Piatti, Nick DeLeon, Rob Vincent
- Steve Birnbaum, Matteo Mancosu
- Bradley Beal, Kent Bazemore
- Dwight Howard, Bradley Beal
- Marco Donadel, Patrick Mullins
- Mike Pence
- Matteo Mancosu, Ignacio Piatti
- Bela Karolyi, Marta Karolyi
- Dwight Howard, Marcin Gortat
- World Series returns to Wrigley for first time in 71 years
- John Tavares, Sidney Crosby
- Sex abuse lawsuit against USA Gymnastics doc names Karolyis
- Carey Price, Cedric Paquette, Nathan Beaulieu,
- Jake Allen, Justin Abdelkader
- Jake Allen, Justin Abdelkader
- Brendan Gallagher, Jason Garrison,
- Robin Lopez, Amir Johnson
- Schwarber won't play field at Wrigley Field this weekend
- Opening of talks with Colombia's No. 2 rebel group delayed
- Dwyane Wade
- Dwyane Wade, Terry Rozier
- Video of Mannatech’s China Business Plans in Simplified Chinese Now Available on Business Wire’s Website
- Breyer says he won't get into a debate over court vacancy
- Cedric Paquette, Carey Price,
- Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley
- Nail Yakupov, Petr Mrazek
- Nick Cousins
- Jessica Korda
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Lydia Ko
- James Conner
- Donald Trump
- Jessica Korda
- Jessica Korda, Lydia Ko
- Louis Domingue
- Donald Trump
- Lydia Ko
- Brittany Lang
- Lydia Ko
- name name
- Donald Trump
- The Latest: Environmentalist decries Oregon standoff verdict
- Paula Creamer
- So Yeon Ryu
- Paula Creamer
- So Yeon Ryu
- Donald Trump
- Tim Kaine
- Donald Trump
- Tim Kaine
- Nick Ward, Brad Schaub
- Donald Trump
- Brad Stevens
- Fred Hoiberg
- Ben Bishop, Alex Galchenyuk,
- Rajon Rondo, Isaiah Thomas
- Stephanie March
- Nikola Mirotic, Jae Crowder
- Lily Aldridge
- Brooke Burke-Charvet
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Celsius
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Fahrenheit
- Ex-Bill Clinton aide memo roils wife's campaign over ethics
- Philippine leader Duterte says God told him to stop cursing
- Calum Mallace, Patrick Nyarko
- Mike Green, Colton Parayko
- Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder
- Patrik Berglund, Kevin Shattenkirk, Robert Bortuzzo
- All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick to miss Ireland test
- Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder
- Bill Hamid
- Brendan Smith, Ryan Sproul, Frans Nielsen
- Matt Cullen, Shane Prince
- David Stern, Maelin Perez
- ITWORX Education Revelará su Galardonada Cartera junto a Microsoft en BETT LatAm Leadership Summit
- Jake Allen, Gustav Nyquist
- David Stern, Vivek Ranadive
- Ignacio Piatti, Julian Buscher
- BOOKOFF CORPORATION LIMITED Will Open the Largest 'Loved in Japan' Secondhand Shop in Southeast Asia Named 'Jalan Jalan Japan' near Kuala Lumpur on November 18 (Fri)
- Hassoun Camara
- Jane Lynch
- Jane Lynch
- Josh Bailey, Olli Maatta
- The Latest: Trump not giving much cash to his own campaign
- Evan Bush, Lamar Neagle
- Taylor Kemp, Dominic Oduro
- Jaroslav Halak
- Martin Hanzal, Steve Mason
- Dwight Howard
- Phil Kessel, Sidney Crosby
- Avery Williamson, Brian Orakpo
- Mike Muscala, Marcin Gortat
- Toni Morrison receives Bellow award for lifetime achievement
- Trey Burke, Mike Muscala
- Heidi Klum
- I.M. Pei
- Heidi Klum
- I.M. Pei
- Heidi Klum, Kenneth Cole
- Iris Apfel
- Jon Hamm
- Jon Hamm
- Nick Ward
- Nicki Minaj
- Zosia Mamet, Christina Ricci
- Indians set to move DH Santana into Wrigley's left field
- Nicki Minaj, Riccardo Tisci
- Nicki Minaj, Riccardo Tisci
- Nicki Minaj, Riccardo Tisci
- Nina Garcia
- Nicki Minaj, Riccardo Tisci
- James Curleigh, Kim Hastreiter
- Nicki Minaj, Riccardo Tisci
- Baz Luhrmann, Cartherine Martin
- Nicki Minaj, Riccardo Tisci
- DeMarco Murray, Johnathan Cyprien
- Carine Roitfeld
- Iris Apfel
- Louis Dominque
- Zosia Mamet
- Philippine police say town mayor, 9 others killed in gunbattle with anti-narcotics squad
- Tommy Hilfiger, Dee Hilfiger
- John Wall, Kent Bazemore
- Bradley Beal, Paul Millsap
- Toni Morrison
- Dennis Schroder, Marcin Gortat, Bradely Beal, Markieff Morris
- Toni Morrison
- Estelle
- Steve Mason, Andrew MacDonald, Laurent Dauphin
- Filipino mayor among 10 dead in clash with anti-drug police
- Police: Woman rams squad car while taking topless selfie
- Steve Mason
- I.M. Pei
- David Desharnais, Max Pacioretty, Greg Pateryn,
- Ben Bishop, Alexander Radulov, Tyler Johnson, Nikita Nesterov, Braydon Coburn, Brendan Gallagher,
- Steve Mason, Martin Hanzal
- Hinrich Woebcken
- Parole denied for Charles 'Tex' Watson, self-described 'right-hand man' of cult killer Charles Manson
- Asian shares mixed as dollar gains against yen, China yuan
- Rudy Gay, Kawhi Leonard
- Jake Allen, Henrik Zetterberg
- The Latest: Pilot describes search for Chinese sailor
- Manson follower 'Tex' Watson denied parole in California
- Valentino Rossi
- Valentino Rossi
- Arron Afflalo, Tony Parker
- Jake Allen, Henrik Zetterberg
- Jorge Lorenzo
- Joonas Donskoi, Sergei Bobrovsky
- Films Québecois au Festival de Film de Kaohsiung
- Charles Tex Watson
- Valentino Rossi
- Jake Allen
- Taj Gibson, Isaiah Thomas, Rajon Rondo, Tyler Zeller
- Valentino Rossi
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Police evict oil pipeline protesters from private land
- Paul Stastny, Petr Mrazek, Luke Glendening
- Michael Carter-Williams
- Kayte Walsh, Kelsey Grammer
- Paris Hilton
- Lea Michele
- Chelsea Handler
- Courtney Love
- Jesse Metcalfe
- Cara Santana, Jesse Metcalfe
- Here's what occurs if Californians legalize recreational pot
- Taj Gibson, Al Horford
- Graham Zusi, Osvaldo Alonso
- Red Bull's 'Mad Max' Verstappen adds flair and drama to F1
- GOP TV ad backing Republican congressman criticizes Trump
- Families plead for answers in Australian theme park deaths
- Roman Torres, Soni Mustivar
- Jury acquits leaders of Oregon standoff of federal charges
- Nicolas Lodeiro
- Viktor Arvidsson, Alec Martinez
- Bangladesh wins toss, bats first in 2nd test vs. England
- Chris Paul, Allen Crabbe
- All-Australian consortium withdraws bid for cattle empire
- Saudi Arabia says Yemen rebels fire missile toward Mecca
- Blake Griffin, Maurice Harkless, Mason Plumlee
- Montreal beats DC United to advance in MLS Cup Playoffs
- Today in History
- MLS Playoff Glance
- Review: Complex family emerges in lively 'Falsettos'
- Matt Barnes, David Lee
- Blake Griffin, Maurice Harkless
- Jamal Crawford, Noah Vonleh
- Kawhi Leonard, Rudy Gay, Pau Gasol
- New rules aim to help students clear loans in cases of fraud
- Damian Lillard, Raymond Felton
- Kyle Anderson, Ben McLemore
- Clinton runs up campaign cash advantage over Trump
- Titans end home woes, roll to 36-22 victory over Jaguars
- 'Extremely high' PM 2.5 level pollution blankets Western Taiwan
- National Football League
- Jury awards more than $70M to woman in baby powder lawsuit
- A year on, Brazil valley waits for recovery from mine flood
- Ibrahim Ghandour, Wang Yi
- Marcus Mariota, DeMarco Murray
- Courtney Love
- Lukas Sedlak, Patrick Marleau
- No injuries after Pence plane slides off runway in NYC
- Joel Ward, Seth Jones
- After delay, jurors to hear closing arguments in bridge case
- Jason Landau, Cheyenne Jackson
- Boone Jenner, Martin Jones
- Carey Price, Ondrej Palat, Nathan Beaulieu,
- Lucien Greaves
- Lucien Greaves
- Dwyane Wade
- Frequent fatal casino bus crashes draw attention from feds
- Dustin Brown, Roman Josi, Pekka Rinne
- Q&A: Satanic Temple founder on group's religious battles
- Bangladesh wins toss, bats first in 2nd test vs. England
- "The 6th LIXIL International Student Architectural Competition"; Top Prize-winning Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts' INFINITE FIELD is Completed
- Police evict oil pipeline protesters from private land
- Hillary Clinton, Lesley McSpadden
- Johnetta Elzie
- Philippine leader Duterte says God told him to stop cursing
- Activists split as Clinton makes push for black millennials
- Khawaja recalled, Starc returns to Australia's test squad
- Kawhi Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins
- Tomas Hertl, Mikkel Boedker
- Cruz's Trump flip-flop may hurt his popularity back in Texas
- Barack Obama, Brittany Packnett, John Lewis
- Johnetta Elzie
- Laura Ricketts, Joe Ricketts, Marlene Ricketts, Todd Ricketts, Tom Ricketts, Pete Ricketts
- Sam Sianis, Bill Sianis
- Kashmir kids find refuge in makeshift schools amid uprising
- Ryan Dempster
- Fraternity parties back at UC Berkeley with new guidelines
- Rudy Gay, Kawhi Leonard
- Jeff Carter, Pekka Rinne, Mike Fisher
- Tony Parker, Ty Lawson
- Peter Budaj, Kevin Fiala, Brayden McNabb
- Anthony Tolliver, LaMarcu Aldridge
- Drew Doughty, Mike Fisher
- Bobby Rosita
- Takeda Reports First Half FY2016 Results and Raises Full Year Profit Guidance
- SES YTD and Third Quarter 2016 Results
- SES : RÉSULTATS AU TITRE DES NEUF PREMIERS MOIS ET DU TRIMESTRE CLOS LE 30 SEPTEMBRE 2016
- Gul Asgher
- Michelle Wie
- Azahara Munoz
- Danielle Kang, Shanshan Feng
- Dave Joerger, Gregg Popovich
- Danielle Kang
- Jenny Shin
- Kawhi Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins
- Amy Yang
- Candie Kung
- Jose Garofalo
- DeAndre Jordan, Mason Plumlee
- Shanshan Feng
- Amy Yang
- Candie Kung
- Jenny Shin
- Anna Nordqvist
- Anna Nordqvist
- Jenny Shin
- Jenny Shin
- Michelle Wie
- Amy Yang
- Oleg Elperin, Zachary Rosenfeld
- Typhoon possible late next week: weather expert
- Filipino mayor among 10 dead in clash with anti-drug police
- Internationales Kinderfilmfestival Sharjah zeigt mit der Kraft des Kinos eine herzzerreißende Flüchtlingsgeschichte
- Countries OK world's largest marine reserve in Antarctica
- Q&A: Fish and politics behind Antarctic marine reserve deal
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Families plead for answers in Australian theme park deaths
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Fahrenheit
- Michelle Wie
- The Latest: Police say 141 pipeline protesters arrested
- Australian parents jailed for daughter's 15 years of abuse
- Iqbal helps Bangladesh take 118-1 lead over England at lunch
- 4 years after Superstorm Sandy, coast continues to recover
- DeMarcus Cousins
- Tony Brothers, DeAndre Jordan
- Damian Lillard, Jamal Crawford
- China's overseas takeover spree meets growing resistance
- Maurice Harkless, Chris Paul
- Mominul Haque, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow
- Electrolux President and CEO Jonas Samuelson’s Comments on the Results for the Third Quarter 2016
- Electrolux Interim Report January - September 2016
- Eni narrows 3Q losses despite low oil prices
- Clinton runs up campaign cash advantage over Trump
- Deep South drought kills crops, threatens herds, dries lakes
- Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority Announces Lawsuit against Farhad Azima in London High Court
- NBA Capsules
- Nick Baggett
- Nick Baggett
- Ban on free plastic bags to be expanded
- Nick Baggett
- Nick Baggett
- Obama to return to Florida to help Clinton get out the vote
- Michael Womack
- Talk of Clinton winning Texas has GOP craving reality check
- Michael Womack
- Lost cause? North Korea nuke threat awaits next president
- Wade scores 22 in Chicago debut, Bulls beat Celtics 105-99
- National Hockey League
- Cubs owners also active in politics, though loyalties split
- Trump U staff included drug trafficker, child molester
- Trump U staff included drug trafficker, child molester
- NHL Capsules
- New rules on warrants for online devices divide officials
- David Bailey
- Memo describes Bill Clinton's business ventures, fundraising
- RBS says earnings rise 61 percent
- Lack of choice in health insurance markets a growing problem
- Policy Prescriptions: Trump and Clinton on military defense
- Policy Prescriptions: Trump and Clinton on energy
- Valentino Rossi
- Hiroshi Aoyama
- David Bailey
- No injuries after Pence plane slides off runway in NYC
- Jorge Lorenzo
- Valentino Rossi
- Valentino Rossi
- New rules aim to help students clear loans in cases of fraud
- Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque
- Canadiens beat Lightning for 6th straight win in NHL
- Policy Prescriptions: Trump and Clinton on military defense
- Mom: Noose leaves emotional scar on her 15-year-old son
- Virginia Tech holds off Pitt 39-36 in college football
- Dutch populist Geert Wilders to boycott hate speech trial
- Pope Francis
- Sergey Lavrov, Mohammad Javad Zarif
- Sergey Lavrov, Mohammad Javad Zarif
- Mohammad Javad Zarif
- Mominul Haque
- Mominul Haque
- Traditional medicine official questioned about rhino horn imports
- Novo Nordisk takes beating after slashing full-year growth
- Adil Rashid
- Mahmudullah
- Pikotaro
- Pikotaro
- Pikotaro
- Pulse victim's mom says calls' release would be traumatizing
- Ben Stokes
- Syrian rebel groups say they have launched a large-scale offensive to break government siege of Aleppo
- Spanish economy grew swiftly in Q3 despite political impasse
- Swiss bank UBS in Hong Kong investigation for IPO work
- Pikotaro
- Mushfiqur Rahim
- Pikotaro, Kaoru Ishikawa
- Pikotaro
- South Africa draw tour match in final prep for test series
- Pikotaro
- Eric Clapton sued by musician's estate over iconic song
- Sergey Lavrov, Walid al-Moallem
- Walid al-Moallem
- Ben Stokes, Sabbir Rahman
- New Southbound Policy conducive to cross-strait stability: AIT head
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Indonesia eyes Taiwan's innovation, tech capabilities
- Property purchase deals by Chinese investors dip to 9 in Q3
- TWSE trading on Friday
- 43% of people trust President Tsai: poll
- Taiwan Q3 GDP up 2.06%, beating forecast
- Arsenal loses Lucas Perez for up to 8 weeks
- Two arrested for posing as Myanmar government representatives
- Amy Yang eagles par 4, stretches LPGA lead to 3 in Malaysia
- Pulis gets 1-year contract extension at West Brom
- Sea King helicopter glamping accommodation
- Court to detain Russian who played 'Pokemon Go' in church
- Mehedi Hasan Miraz
- Chris Woakes, Shuvagata Hom
- Shakib Al Hasan
- Marcello Lippi
- Marcello Lippi
- SentreHEART Announces Participation at 2016 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics
- Marcello Lippi
- Chevron
- Western Mediterranean foreign ministers meet in Marseille
- Men with the 'Asian flush' twice as likely to suffer a stroke
- Earnings scheduled for the week of 10/31/2016
- Lippi urges China to unite for 'improbable' World Cup run
- Marcello Lippi, Cai Zhenhua
- Marcello Lippi
- Marcello Lippi
- Israel to name nuclear facility after Shimon Peres
- Teacher killed in Thailand's insurgency-plagued deep south
- Hideki Matsuyama backing up his top 10 ranking
- Turkey sacks hundreds of military personnel in coup probe
- Sergey Lavrov, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Walid al-Moallem
- Sergey Lavrov, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Walid al-Moallem
- Mohammad Javad Zarif, Walid al-Moallem
- Chinese official: anti-graft drive not politically motivated
- Pope heads to Sweden, where Catholics thrive after 500 years
- Federica Mogherini
- Marcello Lippi
- Ben Duckett
- Correction: Nigeria-Boko Haram-Missing Soldiers story
- Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic in Bosnia
- Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic in Bosnia
- Upstart Pirate Party senses victory in Iceland elections
- Chris Woakes, Shuvagata Hom
- U.N. human rights office: Islamic State group appears to be using tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians as human shields
- Sergey Lavrov, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Walid al-Moallem
- Moeen Ali
- Sergey Lavrov, Mohammad Javad Zarif
- Juventus coach: 'Higuain doesn't have to score every match'
- Federica Mogherini, Nicos Anastasiades
- French lawmakers want higher taxes on Airbnb renters
- Northern Ireland legal challenge to Brexit is dismissed
- The Latest: UN says IS reportedly using 'human shields'
- Rhett Champagne
- ロックウェル・オートメーションがアジア太平洋地域の新社長を任命
- Dennis Marshall
- Bangladesh-England scores
- Hershey Announces Third-Quarter Results
- Florida Community Bank Receives Mortgage Lender of the Year Award from Latin Builders Association
- Bangladesh-England Scoreboard
- Lionel Messi, Lucas Digne, Samuel Umtiti
- Dmitry Medvedev, Andrei Kobyakov
- Rafinha
- Dmitry Medvedev, Andrei Kobyakov
- US Senate candidates in Illinois spar over heritage, service
- Swedish court sentences man in major sexual abuse case
- Chinese sailing team implores US to continue ocean search
- Montenegro police extradite Turk and Syrian wanted by US
- Alastair Cook, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim
- Mehedi Hasan Miraz
- Lionel Messi, Lucas Digne
- Joe Root, Mushfiqur Rahim
- Alastair Cook
- UN has reports IS using 1,000s as 'human shields' in Mosul
- Mehedi Hasan Miraz
- Gary Ballance
- Gary Ballance
- The Latest: Pence says he's grateful after plane incident
- Global stocks steady, dollar rises ahead of US GDP data
- Sheraton Hotels & Resorts presenta el renovado Sheraton Grand London Park Lane tras una reforma multimillonaria
- Lionel Messi
- Jasper Cillessen, Marc-Andre ter Stegen
- Lionel Messi, Luis Suare
- Neymar
- Jasper Cillessen
- Spain to keep Italian basketball coach Scariolo until 2020
- SHERATON HOTELS & RESORTS DÉVOILE LE SHERATON GRAND LONDON PARK LANE APRÈS D’IMPORTANTS TRAVAUX DE RÉNOVATION
- Sergey Lavrov, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Walid al-Moallem
- Sergey Lavrov, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Walid al-Moallem
- Waled al-Moallem
- Mohammad Javad Zarif
- Croatia offers to help Bosnia with joining the EU
- Joe Root, Moeen Ali
- Ivo Karlovic
- Karen Khachanov
- Redfin Survey: Many Home Sellers Are Waiting on the Sidelines, Confident Prices Are Still Rising
- 2K Announces Carnival Games® VR Now Available on HTC Vive™ and PlayStation®VR
- 2K Announces Carnival Games® VR Now Available on HTC Vive™ and PlayStation®VR
- LaCie Announces World’s Fastest Desktop Storage and Complete Thunderbolt 3 Portfolio for Creative Professionals
- Sergey Lavrov, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Walid al-Moallem
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Ivo Karlovic
- Sweden denies Assange permission to attend funeral
- Ivo Karlovic
- 72andSunny Hires Justine Armour as Group Creative Director
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- On BizWireTV: New Tech to Let You Pay with a ‘Selfie’ and a Free App that Acts as a Personal Assistant
- AP PHOTOS: The things left behind in the Calais migrant camp
- Wisconsin student accused of assaulting 4 more women
- Paris concert hall unveils new facade 1 year after attacks
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni
- 2 LaGuardia runways reopen after Pence plane slide
- Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah
- US economy grew at 2.9 percent rate in Q3, strongest in 2 years, helped by export rebound
- Surge Components, Inc. Sends Letter to Shareholders
- Remains of central NY soldier killed in 1950 identified
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni
- Inter Milan executives express full support for De Boer
- Venezuelans step up pressure on Maduro with 12-hour strike
- Shane Buechele, Kenneth Edison-McGruder
- Kenny Hill, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
- Beer giant AB InBev winds back revenue forecast
- Sanjay Bangar, Manish Pandey
- Austria, Germany: mineral oil traces in some sweets
- Arnel Balbero
- Kane Williamson
- Arnel Balbero
- Ferdinand Dalit
- Elmer Balbero
- Scripps Networks Interactive and Tribune Media Extend Food Network Partnership Agreement
- Ferdinand Dalit
- Exxon 3Q profit falls 38 percent on lower oil prices
- Third Federal Savings Reports Results of 2016 Company-Run Stress Test
- Titanfall 2 is Now Available Worldwide
- Arnel Balbero
- Martin Guptill
- German midwife jailed for giving patients blood thinner
- Counter-terrorism review
- Tim Southee
- Ivo Karlovic
- Ivo Karlovic
- Taiwan Justice Ministry shows support for equality ahead of Pride Parade
- Karen Khachanov
- Images show Prince Harry working to help elephants in Malawi
- Comedian Pikotaro astonished by viral success of 'PPAP' song
- Uber loses tribunal case in Britain in ruling that will boost worker rights for thousands of drivers
- Mitchell Santner, Corey Anderson
- Olympic champion Mayer wants F1-like qualifying in skiing
- Ex-UK leader says voters should be able to reconsider Brexit
- Perfecto Yasay
- Volkswagen introduces new American-built 7-passenger SUV
- Turkish court orders man who kicked nurse re-arrested
- Prison for hacker who stole celebrities' nude photos, videos
- Tensions soar along frontier in disputed Kashmir region
- Viking Line Abp: Celebrity Chef Michael Björklund to Serve up Viking Line’s Christmas Buffet, Featuring Åland Island Specialities
- Family sues Amazon over hoverboard that burned $1M house
- Pakistani police, opposition supporters clash in Islamabad
- Army says 2-star general committed suicide
- 3 teens accused of killing couple in home, taking their safe
- National Geographic's famed 'girl' denies getting fake ID
- John Rossi
- Dean Racinya
- US stocks mostly rise following strong economic report
- Culture clash: It's Pulis vs. Guardiola in Premier League
- Merkle Taps Michael McLaren as Executive Global Group Director for its High-Tech and B-to-B Practices
- Swedish court convicts German of stealing toxins
- Famous Lebanese singer, composer Melhem Barkat dies
- Hungarian musicians recall secret jazz recordings from 1956
- 'Invisible': A rousing all-round thriller in virtual reality
- Belgian region lawmakers approve EU-Canada trade pact
- Vanessa Garrison, Roslyn Jaffe, T. Morgan Dixon, Soledad O'Brien
- Roslyn Jaffe, Soledad O'Brien
- David Jaffe, Roslyn Jaffe, Soledad O'Brien,Elise Jaffe
- Lara Mendel, Shira Greenberg, Roslyn Jaffe, Vanessa Garrison,T. Morgan Dixon
- Image of Asia: Welcoming home sailors held by pirates
- Downpour kills 12 as rain batters cities across Egypt
- LeVar Burton
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
- Dinamo Zagreb player at CAS to fight 4-year ban for doping
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
- Radwanska advances to semifinals at WTA Finals
- Politician indicted of war crimes related to Kosovo war
- Albert Ramos-Vinolas
- Albert Ramos-Vinolas
- Tribe Called Quest to release final album
- Moldovans to elect president for first time in 20 years
- Albert Ramos-Vinolas
- Bundy attorney cited for failing to comply with order
- Spacecraft sends back last bit of data from 2015 Pluto flyby
- Freight trains collide head-on; 2 crew members injured
- Spain Deputy PM: New govt stability a task for all parties
- Elmer Balbero
- Maldives government hit by defections in Parliament
- G&K Services and the Windsor Spitfires Team Up to “Stick it to Cancer”
- G&K Services and the Windsor Spitfires Team Up to “Stick it to Cancer”
- G&K Services and the Windsor Spitfires Team Up to “Stick it to Cancer”
- Mourinho: Mkhitaryan will be a success at United, eventually
- Janet McTeer taps into her dangerous side in Broadway return
- Iraqis bury their dead in cemetery destroyed by IS
- Home from home? Bengals seek to beat Redskins in London
- Jennifer Lopez
- Jennifer Lopez set for NBC's 'Bye Bye Birdie Live!' in 2017
- T.D. Jakes
- German public TV in row over blackface comedy stunt
- It's not religious, but Jakes hopes new show will 'minister'
- Jean-Marc Ayrault, Salaheddine Mezouar,
- Redskins RB Matt Jones out for London game against Bengals
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
- Charcandrick West, Alan Branch
- EU anti-trust regulators probe ChemChina's Syngenta takeover
- New York man convicted of killing 2, wounding 6 over 2 years
- Aaron Hernandez phone calls tapped before 1st murder trial
- EU official: Cyprus accord 'game changer' for bloc, region
- El programa NeighborhoodLIFT de Wells Fargo aumentará la cantidad de propietarios de casa de El Paso
- Wells Fargo NeighborhoodLIFT Program to Boost El Paso Homeownership
- Tim Kaine
- BMW recalls over 154K vehicles because engines could stall
- Hola: Tim Kaine speaks in Spanish frequently on trail
- NY comptroller projects higher Wall Street profits in 2016
- Fritz Klein
- Fritz Klein
- Philadelphia station finds some votes cast by dead people
- EMAS Offshore Limited: Sale of Shares in PV Keez Pte Ltd. – Extension of Long Stop Date
- Fritz Klein
- Brick workers enslaved for life as Afghan warlords profit
- UN pays tribute to late Thai king
- Blast east of Egypt's capital kills 1
- Dozens of migrants leave the former camp of Calais
- Mayor declares 'Paisley Park Day' as Prince museum reopens
- Kevin Garnett
- Tim Kaine
- RED Provides $29M Fannie Mae DUS/MBS Refinance for Class A Assisted Living and Memory Care Community in San Gabriel Valley
- In lieu of flowers, justice: Paper runs 'Walking Dead' obit
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Report: VW sees electric car shift costing thousands of jobs
- Saad Hariri, Michel Aoun
- Saad Hariri, Michel Aoun
- Michel Aoun
- Education gap divides white voters
- Gael Monfils pulls out of Paris Masters with rib injury
- Donald Trump
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Viktor Troicki
- Oregon Standoff Trial
- Democrats are spending as Senate race tightens in Wisconsin
- Haitians struggle for clean water weeks after hurricane
- Oregon Standoff Trial
- Viktor Troicki
- Turkey sentences pro-Kurdish mayor to 1 year in prison
- German police probe bank clients who ignored collapsed man
- Mana fighting for sea turtles with clothing line
- David Ferrer
- David Ferrer
- Hamilton quickest in first practice at Mexican Grand Prix
- The Latest: Kirk sorry for mocking rival's military heritage
- Argentine Football Association and clubs owe $9m in taxes
- Former Putin aide's death in DC deemed an accident
- Luis Segura
- Letter shows Malta gave clearance to fuel Russian tanker
- UN negotiates release of 876 children from army detention for Boko Haram suspects in Nigeria
- Apple raises prices in Britain due to pound's drop
- Humana to Add EliteHealth’s New Primary Care Practices Designed Exclusively for Medicare Beneficiaries to South Florida Medicare Advantage Plan Networks
- Kiosk owner gets 6 1/2 years for fraud, money laundering
- AP Explains: Standoff, sick economy drive Venezuelan crisis
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Puerto Rico: 1st baby born with microcephaly due to Zika
- Susana Martinez
- US discloses Russian fighter jet near miss over Syria
- Lynch, Byrne
- Thousands of Iraqis being used as human shields near Mosul
- The Latest: Bundy juror: 'Not guilty' does not mean innocent
- UN chief says quitting ICC sends wrong message
- Kerber savoring her rise to the top of women's tennis
- Nico Rosberg
- FBI notifies Congress it will investigate new emails found in probe of Clinton's private server
- Lewis Hamilton
- WADA cites near collapse of anti-doping program at Rio Games
- APNewsBreak: Feds asked to probe abuse claims at university
- Russia voted off UN Human Rights Council
- Hezbollah ally set to become president of Lebanon
- Nico Rosberg
- A look at challenges Uber has faced around the world
- 3rd Ohio resident pleads guilty in bomb plot on prison guard
- FBI: New Clinton emails prompt further investigation
- Nico Rosberg
- Kevin Magnussen
- Judge sentences 'cold-blooded' killer to life for slaying 3
- Carlos Sainz, Marcus Ericsson, Nico Rosberg
- St. Jude Medical Announces FDA Approval and U.S. Launch of the First and Only Medical Device Indicated to Reduce the Risk of Recurrent Ischemic Stroke in Patients with a PFO
- Redskins' Norman eager to match up with Bengals WR AJ Green
- Nico Rosberg
- Max Verstappen
- Lawis Hamilton
- Donald Trump
- Fernando Alonso
- Donald Trump
- A look at Illinois GOP US Sen. Mark Kirk's history of gaffes
- Syrian rebels launch Aleppo offensive to break siege
- Donald Trump
- US economy grew at its strongest pace in 2 years
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Michel Temer
- On Center Software Expands Quick Bid® Databases to Include CEMCO Steel
- Man accused of stealing top secret material to remain jailed
- Face the Facts: Stroke is Treatable
- Donald Trump
- Michel Temer
- Ukrainian man renames himself iPhone 7 to win the phone
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Users mourn as Twitter kills quirky, beloved Vine video app
- Albania-Syria
- Donald Trump
- Albania-Syria
- Apple Watch a fine running companion, with or without Nike
- Indiana teen resentenced for role in slaying when he was 12
- Parent company of Titleist and Foot-Joy goes public
- Albania-Syria
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Romain Grosjean
- Hillary Clinton
- The Latest: APNewsBreak: Victim's mom doesn't blame police
- David Ferrer
- Nico Rosberg
- Kevin Magnussen
- Congressional race is bitter in wealthy New Jersey district
- Nishikori ousts Del Potro in Swiss Indoors quarterfinals
- Bruce Willis, John Mayer sing the blues at benefit show
- UK Uber drivers win case to get paid vacation, minimum wage
- Alicia Alonso
- Sarah Gustashaw Named Vice President, Finance for Comcast West Division
- Alicia Alonso
- AP News Guide: Pipeline activists swept off private property
- Segio Perez
- Man loses latest court fight over violent Facebook posts
- Amy Schumer
- Tomas Hernandez
- Isabel Jimenez Hernandez, Tomas Hernandez
- Mannatech Offering Staff Time Off as Reward For Voting
- Felipe Nasr
- Barack Obama
- US official: Newly discovered emails related to Clinton investigation did not come from her private server
- Barack Obama
- Donald Trump
- Barack Obama
- Sotheby sale features Edvard Munch work that may fetch $50M
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Stratix Strengthens Executive Team with New Chief Financial Officer
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Donald Trump
- Young gunman who killed teenager in sandwich shop apologizes
- Mosul Today: UN says IS using thousands as human shields
- Andy Murray
- Andy Murray
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Suspect in officer death found guilty of firearms charge
- Hillary Clinton
- I killed in collapse of Italy overpass after closure sought
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- John Isner
- John Isner
- Crossing guard killed by truck may have been shielding child
- TripAdvisor gets feds' OK to book travel services to Cuba
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Deborah Giannecchini
- Deborah Giannecchini
- Deborah Giannecchini
- Barack Obama
- Hayatto Noguchi
- The Latest: Renovation of Lee's Gettysburg HQ is unveiled
- The Latest: First lawsuit filed in deadly casino bus crash
- Correction: Twitter-In Need Of Change story
- Graham DeLaet
- Graham DeLaet
- Jonathan Randolph
- Murders in Brazil dip slightly in 2015
- Tim Kaine
- Justices to hear sex offender's challenge to Facebook ban
- Rika Hongo
- Rika Hongo
- Rika Hongo
- How the AP-GfK poll on Donald Trump and women was conducted
- Tim Kaine
- Tim Kaine
- Nicolas Maduro
- Tim Kaine
- AP-GfK Poll: Most believe allegations about Trump and women
- Nicolas Maduro
- Michael Johnson
- Missouri candidate: Lawsuit a punishment for rape allegation
- Amy Schumer essay: 'Formation' video is a tribute to Beyonce
- Unions flex muscle in Nevada's high-stakes Senate race
- Rika Hongo
- Hillary Clinton
- Rika Hongo
- Hillary Clinton
- Rika Hongo
- US official: Emails related to Clinton investigation came from sexting probe of Anthony Weiner
- Robert E. Lee's Gettysburg headquarters gets $6M facelift
- Justices will consider deportation law for sex offenders
- AP-GFK Poll: Most think Clinton's email server broke law
- TENNIS, SWISS INDOORS, ATP 500 WORLD TOUR, HALLENTURNIER,
- TENNIS, SWISS INDOORS, ATP 500 WORLD TOUR, HALLENTURNIER,
- Sri Lanka without captain Mathews for Zimbabwe's 100th test
- Officials deny jamming cell coverage amid pipeline protests
- TENNIS, SWISS INDOORS, ATP 500 WORLD TOUR, HALLENTURNIER,
- Andy Murray
- Andy Murray
- TENNIS, SWISS INDOORS, ATP 500 WORLD TOUR, HALLENTURNIER,
- TENNIS, SWISS INDOORS, ATP 500 WORLD TOUR, HALLENTURNIER,
- The Latest: EU foreign policy chief in Iran for Syria talks
- Fritz Klein
- Fritz Klein
- Gavin Grimm
- Rika Hongo
- Britcher, West lead USA Luge's national championships
- Rika Hongo
- TENNIS, SWISS INDOORS, ATP 500 WORLD TOUR, HALLENTURNIER,
- TENNIS, SWISS INDOORS, ATP 500 WORLD TOUR, HALLENTURNIER,
- Rika Hongo
- Markets Right Now: Stocks wobble to a slightly lower close
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- ADDING MULTIMEDIA New Co-located Contact Center Expands iQor’s Technical Customer Service Operations in Bydgoszcz, Poland
- No injuries after plane fire, evacuation at Chicago airport
- Gavin Grimm
- The Latest: Defense rips government witness in bridge case
- Gavin Grimm
- Murray beats Isner to set up Ferrer semifinal in Vienna
- Talc verdict winner: Money can't make up for lost health
- British cycling coach found to have made sexist remarks
- Frankfurt frustrates Moenchengladbach with 0-0 in Bundesliga
- Rika Hongo
- Rika Hongo
- Rika Hongo
- US to face Canada outdoors at 2018 world juniors in Buffalo
- US man honored for role in saving Polish treasure from Nazis
- Omaha jury rules former doctor eligible for death penalty
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- LaVoy Finicum
- Supreme Court to rule in Virginia transgender case
- Ammon Bundy
- Bruna Lace de Freitas
- The Latest: FAA reports minor injuries in Chicago plane fire
- Anthony Weiner
- Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin
- 'Everything on the table' in revived Colombia peace talks
- Knee injury forces Langer to withdraw from playoff opener
- Persistence pays off for Cavani as he scores PSG's winner
- Rika Hongo
- Rika Hongo
- Rika Hongo
- Rika Hongo
- Does baby powder cause cancer? Another jury says yes.
- Rika Hongo
- McKesson and Amazon fall; Alphabet and Baker Hughes climb
- Rika Hongo
- John Lackey
- John Lackey
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Friday
- Real Sociedad beats Leganes 2-0 in Spanish league
- Getting water to Haitians affected by Hurricane Matthew
- Stephen Wiltshire
- Business Highlights
- SpaceX closer to understanding rocket explosion at pad
- Muni bond week in review: Yields bounce around
- Barack Obama, Buddy Dyer
- Barack Obama
- Prosecutors: 2 US men tried to export military parts to Iran
- Joe Maddon
- Joe Maddon
- Joe Maddon
- BC-US--Index, US
- Rika Hongo
- Maradona's former house turned into museum in Argentina
- Rika Hongo
- 4 Nations: Australia scores 10 tries, beats Scotland 54-12
- Murder charges filed against Oklahoma suspect on the run
- Morgan Hoffman
- Sebastian Vettel, Esteban Gutierrez
- Brandon Hagy
- Brandon Hagy, Andres Gonzales
- weiner
- UN gets release of 876 children detained by Nigeria military
- Offensive social media posts lead to debate on public speech
- Hiroshi Iwata
- The Latest: Teepees removed from cleared protest camp
- Drew Goff
- Julian Etulain
- Rika Hongo
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Dylan: I want to attend Nobel Prize ceremony if he can
- Rika Hongo
- Rika Hongo
- Rika Hongo
- Fernando Alonso
- Rika Hongo
- Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie sell their New Orleans home
- Nico Hulkenberg
- Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva tops Skate Canada short program
- Donald Trump
- Kevin Magnussen
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Rika Hongo
- Rika Hongo
- Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo
- Lewis Hamilton
- Rika Hongo
- Rika Hongo
- Lewis Hamilton
- Rika Hongo
- Minnesota sect leader gets 30 years in teen sex assault
- Valtteri Bottas
- Rika Hongo
- Rika Hongo
- Sebastian Vettel, Esteban Ocon
- UN expert to examine Israeli human rights groups
- Sergio Perez
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- Arrestor beds help prevent disaster on Pence's campaign jet
- Barack Obama
- Donald Trump
- The Latest: 2 released from hospital in freight train crash
- Donald Trump
- Barack Obama
- Companies set monthly record for mergers, acquisitions
- Ama Shamblia, Teneasha Washington, Willam A. Bell, Mia Phillips, Terri Sewell Natalie Kelly, Dr. Marquita Davis
- Willam A. Bell, Terri Sewell
- Willam A. Bell, Mia Phillips, Terri Sewell
- 76ers apologize for canceling 'We Matter' anthem singer
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Annual Ibero-American summit losings its luster
- UN panel tells Argentina to release activist Milagro Sala
- Lawsuit alleges sex abuse by ex-No. 2 at Legion of Christ
- Canadian teen pleads guilty to mass shooting at high school
- Truex bounces back from Chase elimination to win pole
- Hillary Clinton
- Jeff Gordon unsure if Martinsville is his final race
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Barack Obama
- APNewsBreak: Man's mom doesn't blame police for shooting
- Barack Obama
- Hillary Clinton calls on FBI to immediately release all information it has on newly discovered emails
- Top court ruling attempts to quiet Venezuela birther debate
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- Ana Lucia Carlos Lace, Bruna Lace de Freitas
- Stores in Mexico's Zihuatanejo resort close to protest crime
- Nowitzki will miss Mavs' home opener with stomach illness
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton, Nick Merrill
- Hillary Clinton, Robby Mook, Nick Merrill
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- Divorcing couple go to court over Cubs Series tickets
- Grayson Murray
- Grayson Murray
- Grayson Murray
- Grayson Murray
- Hiroshi Iwata
- FBI's October surprise complicates race for Hillary Clinton
- Obama campaigns for Hillary in Orlando
- Obama campaigns for Hillary in Orlando
- Julian Archuleta
- Greg Owen
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- Voges confident of fair WACA pitch for 1st test
- Greg Owen
- Brett Drewitt
- Police say Denver officer's body camera caught him stealing
- Brett Drewitt
- Williams reveals founder battle pneumonia
- Kyle Hendricks
- Seamus Power
- Kyle Hendricks
- Scientists call for breaching dams to save Puget Sound orcas
- Former head of Guatemala's congress convicted of bribery
- King Felipe, Enrique Pena Nieto, Juan Manuel Santos
- Dead beached whale found to have skull fractures
- King Felipe, Juan Manuel Santos
- Luke Walton
- Barack Obama
- Fred Couples returns to shoot 68, Bernhard Langer withdraws
- King Felipe, Juan Manuel Santos
- King Felipe, Michelle Bachelet
- Murray shoots 65 to take 2-shot lead at Sanderson Farms
- BC-GLF--PGA Tour Champions Scores
- Mets OF Granderson wins Roberto Clemente Award
- King Felipe, Juan Manuel Santos
- Andre Drummond, Aaron Gordon
- Claressa Shields
- Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa, Michelle Bachelet
- Dream on, Mr. President: Obama hangs with Aerosmith singer
- Paul George, Brook Lopez, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Bojan Bogdanovic
- Jaccob Slavin, Jesper Fast, Teuvo Teravainen, Nick Holden
- Jeff Skinner, Henrik Lundqvist
- Monta Ellis, Joe Harris
- Kyle Lowry; Tristan Thompson
- Al Jefferson, Trevor Booker, Brook Lopez, Jeremy Lin105
- Emails show how Clinton campaign chair was apparently hacked
- Obama campaigns for Hillary in Orlando
- Kyle Lowry; J.R. Smith; Richard Jefferson
- The Latest: Game 3 scoreless, Tomlin's father at Wrigley
- Terrence Ross; LeBron James
- Jeremy Lamb, Ramon Sessions
- Chase Jeter, Javin DeLaurier, Brice Rowe, Amiel Terry, Tyler Peterson
- Justise Winslow, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
- Victor Oladipo
- Russell Westbrook, T.J. Warren
- Obama campaigns for Hillary in Orlando
- Justise Winslow, Marco Belinelli
- Justise Winslow, Nicolas Batum
- Lydia Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Tyler Johnson, Ramon Sessions
- Justise Winslow, James Johnson, Jeremy Lamb
- Steven Tyler
- Lydia Ko
- Wait no more: World Series at Wrigley for 1st time since '45
- Lorrin Pang
- Pavel Buchnevich, Cam Ward, Ron Hainsey
- Lorrin Pang
- D'Angelo Russell, George Hill
- Luke Walton
- Trevor Ariza, Seth Curry
- Luol Deng, George Hill
- James Harden, Wesley Matthews
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Celsius/Fahrenheit
- Obama campaigns for Hillary in Orlando
- Obama campaigns for Hillary in Orlando
- Quincy Acy, Clint Capela
- Matt Stajan, Dion Phaneuf
- Matt Stajan, Mark Borowiecki
- Brian Elliott, Mark Stone, Bobby Ryan
- Marc Cuban
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon
- Tom Gores
- Jeremy Lin, Justin Hamilton
- Trevor Ariza, Nene Hilario, Deron Williams, Andrew Bogut
- Brook Lopez
- Jeremy Lin, , Myles Turner, C.J. Miles
- Sean Kilpatrick, Monta Ellis, Myles Turner
- LeBron James; DeMarre Carroll
- Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- LeBron James; DeMarre Carroll
- Justin Hamilton, Rakeem Christmas
- Jeff Skinner, Lee Stempniak, Noah Hanifin, Victor Rask
- Correction: Zika-Florida story
- Donald Trump
- Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green
- Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry
- Hillary Clinton
- Donald Trump
- Kenny Atkinson
- Hillary Clinton
- Jeff Skinner
- Hillary Clinton
- Jordan Staal, Marc Staal, Henrik Lundqvist
- Kenny Atkinson, Mark Ayotte
- Trump gives $10 million, still short on investment promise
- Henrik Lundqvist
- Joel Armia, Shawn Matthias
- Nate McMillan
- Always B Miki edges Wiggle It Jiggleit in Breeders Crown
- Hillary Clinton
- Nikita Zadorov, Nikolaj Ehlers
- Jeremy Lamb
- Timofey Mozgov, Rudy Gobert, Rodney Hood
- Julius Randle, Derrick Favors
- Donald Trump
- Jay Poudyal
- Armie Hammer, Amy Adams
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Kyrie Irving; Patrick Patterson
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Amy Adams
- Kyrie Irving; Cory Joseph
- Jodie Foster
- South Korean president orders senior secretaries to resign
- Ewan McGregor
- Ewan McGregor
- Hillary Clinton
- Shohreh Aghdashloo
- Hassan Whiteside
- Ron Hainsey, Derek Stepan
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Ang Lee
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Felicity Jones
- Felicity Jones
- Jeff Skinner, Nick Holden
- Jay Poudyal
- Barack Obama
- Goran Dragic, Kemba Walker
- Alexander Edler, Connor McDavid
- Troy Stecher, Connor McDavid
- Troy Stecher, Connor McDavid
- Rodney McGruder, Ramon Sessions
- James Johnson, Spencer Hawes
- Brandon Saad, Nick Foligno
- K.J. McDaniels, Andrew Bogut, Wesley Matthews, Seth Curry
- Markus Granlund, Jordan Eberle
- FedEx plane catches fire at Florida airport; no injuries
- Mike D'Antoni
- Andrew Bogut
- Alvin Gentry
- Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry
- Sam Gagner, Jack Johnson, Joseph Cramarossa
- Cam Fowler, Boone Jenner, Cam Atkinson
- Patrick Maroon, Luca Sbisa
- Brian Elliott, Chris Kelly
- Micheal Ferland, Chris Driedger, Jean-Gabriel Pageau
- Deryk Engelland, Derick Brassard
- NHL Capsules
- Steven Adams
- Victor Oladipo
- Brandon Dubinsky, Antoine Vermette
- Valentino Rossi
- Aleix Espargaro
- Klay Thompson, Omer Asik
- Valentino Rossi
- Jorge Lorenzo
- Russell Westbrook, Eric Bledsoe
- Valentino Rossi
- Earl Watson
- T.J. Warren
- T.J. Warren, Victor Oladipo, Steven Adams
- Jorge Lorenzo
- T.J. Warren
- Russell Westbrook, T.J. Warren
- Connor McDavid, Ryan Miller
- Silas Anthony Ojeda
- Shanshan Feng
- Silas Anthony Ojeda
- Connor McDavid, Ben Hutton
- Amy Yang
- Michael Hutchinson
- NBA Capsules
- Philippines, US verifying if Chinese left disputed shoal
- Anna Nordqvist
- Adam Larsson, Brendan Gaunce, Cam Talbot
- Amy Yang
- Sam Gagner, Ryan Kesler
- Wait no more: World Series at Wrigley for 1st time since '45
- Chris Wagner, Markus Nutivaara
- AHF Africa Flags Off GIRLS ACT in Uganda, Kenya, South Africa & Nigeria for Young Women and Girls!
- George Hill, Julius Randle
- Jack Johnson, Nick Ritchie, Sergei Bobrovsky
- Mary Celeste Madrid
- Toby Enstrom, Mikko Rantanen
- Official: Plane in Chicago had rare, serious engine failure
- With dad in stands, Josh Tomlin comes through for Indians
- Mikael Backlund, Chris Driedger
- Luca Sbisa, Tyler Pitlick
- New AIT chairman calls for cross-Taiwan Strait dialogue
- Bill Weld
- George Hill
- Luke Walton
- Irving, James help Cavs hold off Raptors 94-91
- Rodney Hood, Marcelo Huertas
- Cubs shut out again in World Series loss to Indians
- Tarik Black, Rodney Hood
- Bill Weld
- Jessica Kelley
- Michelle Martens
- Nepal storyteller uses photos and few lines to reveal lives
- Louis Williams, George Hill
- Tense oil pipeline protest subsides at least temporarily
- Shannan Click, Jack Huston
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Louis Williams, Joe Johnson
- Eric Gryba, Sven Baertschi
- Candie Kung
- Candie Kung
- Cam Talbot, Anton Lander
- Wonder Woman
- Cam Talbot, Darnell Nurse, Henrik Sedin
- Cubs Fans
- John Gibson
- Ryan Getzlaf, Jack Johnson
- Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis
- Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield, Solomon Hil
- Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis
- Some fear acquittal could lead others to take drastic action
- Kevin Durant
- Merry Marwig
- BC-HKN--NHL Glance
- Stephen Curry, Tim Frazier, Anthony Davis
- Shaun Livingston, Kevin Durant
- Suzann Pettersen
- Lloyd Stang
- Taipei City raises rainbow flag for LGBTI pride parade
- NBA Capsules
- Aaron Fox
- Aaron Fox
- Indians edge Cubs 1-0 at Wrigley Field for 2-1 Series lead
- NHL Capsules
- Suspect killed by CHP officers in north Sacramento County
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- James Worley, Jeffrey Robinson
- QB shuffle continues for reeling Browns, Jets
- NHL Capsules
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Celsius
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Celsius/Fahrenheit
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Asia-Celsius
- Un jour d’Open House à l’Academia Sinica
- 5 things to know: Transgender case lands in Supreme Court
- 2 Indian soldiers killed along disputed Kashmir frontier
- Westbrook leads Thunder with 50-point triple-double
- Election exposes generational divide among Hispanics
- WHERE THEY STAND: A checklist of Clinton, Trump on issues
- Hackers apparently fooled Clinton official with bogus email
- Skinners leads Hurricanes over Rangers
- News Guide: What we know about the FBI's new email inquiry
- Supreme Court to hear case of transgender bathroom policy
- Mehedi leaves England struggling in second test
- Colorful LGBT Pride Parade winds through streets of Taipei (Video)
- Players annoyed with NFL's crackdown on celebrations
- Nico and Keke Rosberg cut different paths on the track
- Philippines, US verifying if Chinese left disputed shoal
- Iraqi Shiite Hezbollah Brigade
- Indians' ace Kluber set to start Game 4 on short rest
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Fahrenheit
- If Cubs win it all, do Cubs fans lose something?
- The Latest: Iraqi forces push into town south of Mosul
- Friday's Sports in Brief
- A guide to the 2016-17 college basketball season
- LEADING OFF: Trailing 2-1, Cubs face Kluber on short rest
- Andrea Dovizioso, Valentino Rossi
- Allen Brandt
- Valentino Rossi, Andrea Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo
- Allen Brandt
- Matsuyama keeps 3-shot lead at HSBC Champions
- Valentino Rossi
- Andrea Dovizioso
- Valentino Rossi
- Marc Marquez, Loris Baz
- Marc Marquez
- Andrea Dovizioso
- Car bomb target Yemen's central bank in Aden
- Cal Crutchlow
- Jodie Foster
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Twin blasts blamed on Boko Haram suicide bombers kill at least 8 in northeastern Nigeria city
- India spurns chase and opts to bat against NZ in key ODI
- Ang Lee
- Roadside bomb kills 2 soldiers, injuries 4 others in Sinai
- Ang Lee
- Ewan McGregor
- Tom Hanks
- Felicity Jones
- Dylan tells Swedish Academy he accepts Nobel Prize
- Urawa beats Jubilo to maintain 1st place overall in Japan
- Sri Lanka bats 1st as Zimbabwe plays 100th test
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Syrian airstrikes on Aleppo amid intense clashes
- Rohit Sharma, BJ Watling
- Rohit Sharma
- Kuchar makes a hole-in-one and doesn't get the car
- US calls on China to cut coal imports propping up N. Korea
- Spain's Rajoy faces 2nd Parliament vote that may end impasse
- Rohit Sharma
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli
- The AIDS Healthcare Foundation Launches a Campaign to Fight HIV Amongst Young Women and Adolescent Girls
- Officials: Family of 11 killed by airstrikes in Yemen
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni
- UN: 25 killed in Central African Republic's rising tensions
- Virat Kohli
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni
- Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni
- Bangladesh-England 2nd Test Scores
- Australian Miss Universe says Trump treated her with respect
- Taipei Pride Parade goers wait for the green light to move forward...
- Virat Kohli
- Virat Kohli
- Le drapeau de la parade de LGBT vole sous le ciel de Taipei
- Fire damages what is thought to be England's oldest hotel
- Cibulkova's winning debut continues at WTA Finals
- Angry Egyptians disrupt PM's visit to flood-stricken city
- Virat Kohli
- Ish Sodhi
- Bible-quoting cowboy wants $50 million over seized horses
- Witnesses: Bomb blasts kill 9 in northeastern Nigerian city
- Sports enthusiasts repair devastated Winter Olympic tracks
- High-spending battle for Senate control down to the wire
- AP Explains: The election's just beginning on Election Day
- Chris Christie
- Umesh Yadav, Martin Guptill,
- Donald Trump, Chris Christie
- Tim Kaine
- OPEC talks production cuts at previously unannounced meeting
- Sharma, Kohli half-centuries as India reaches 269-6 vs NZ
- Umesh Yadav
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
- 'Give a scare' service unveiled in Taiwan
- Wife of mentally ill man asks Pakistan to halt his execution
- President admits French role in Nazi internment of Gypsies
- Mobile money on the rise in Africa as millions get phones
- Virat Kohli
- Fourth person dies after blast at German chemical plant
- Virat Kohli
- Murray into Vienna final as Ferrer pulls out injured
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Child of 'Britain's Schindler' appeals for help for refugees
- Eric Greitens
- Eric Greitens
- Amit Mishra, BJ Watling
- Hey political junkies: Plan for an Election Day marathon
- 4 years after Sandy, Christie's plans have changed
- Egypt's beer producer to face prosecutor for insulting army
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
- Amit Mishra
- Hillary Clinton
- Marco Rubio, Donald Trump
- Hillary Clinton
- Donald Trump, Paula Jones, Kathy Shelton, Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey
- Tracking violent ex-cons: Registries grow, but do they work?
- Gunmen kill 5 Shiites Muslims in southern Pakistan
- Roy Cooper
- Giroud's 1st Arsenal goals of season add to Sunderland woes
- Roy Cooper
- Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner
- Pat McCrory
- Pat McCrory
- Pat McCrory
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli
- Romania: US man hospitalized after bear attack
- Barbara Boxer
- Barbara Boxer
- Barbara Boxer
- Barbara Boxer
- Former Yankee Laird leads Nippon Ham to Japan Series title
- Barbara Boxer
- Asian soccer tries again in February to elect FIFA delegates
- French president vows to clear Paris streets of migrant camp
- Hillary Clinton
- Moments to remember _ or try to forget _ from Campaign 2016
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
- Amit Mishra
- Pakistan fires minister for leaking news about army rift
- XPREMIERLEAGUEX
- Election year fatigue? Blame it in part on the race of 1840
- Russia blames US for near-collision of planes over Syria
- Amit Mishra, James Neesham
- XPREMIERLEAGUEX
- XPREMIERLEAGUEX
- XPREMIERLEAGUEX
- CAS rejects US teenager's challenge to FIFA transfer rules
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul Garcia
- India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Scoreboard
- Erste Bank Open Results
- Choice Aire to begin New Orleans, Honduras non-stop service
- Nishikori saves Muller match points to win Swiss Indoors SF
- Dean "Dino" Cortopassi
- Zimbabwe-Sri Lanka 1st Test Scores
- St. Jude Medical gibt FDA-Zulassung und Markteinführung in den USA für erste und einzige medizinische Vorrichtung bekannt, die für die Senkung des Risikos für wiederholte ischämische Schlaganfälle bei Patienten mit...
- St. Jude Medical annonce l'approbation par la FDA et le lancement aux États-Unis du premier et seul dispositif médical indiqué pour réduire le risque d'accident ischémique cérébral récurrent chez les patients présentant un FOP
- Katherine Espin, Michelle Alejandra Gomez
- South Korean protesters call for president to step down
- Egyptian FM warns Muslim bloc after its mocking of el-Sisi
- Jim Harbaugh, Mark Dantonio
- Renzi roots for Clinton, warns against 'demagogic' populism
- WTA Championships Results
- Good riddance to a campaign that put the "ugh" in ugly
- Arizona sheriff pleads not guilty to criminal charge
- BC-GLF--HSBC Champions Scores
- Good riddance to a campaign that put the 'ugh' in ugly
- Katherine Espin, Stephanie Ysabel De Zorzi Landaeta, Michelle Alejandra, Bruna Custodio Zanardo
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Katherine Espin, Michelle Alejandra Gomez
- Karim Benzema, Kiko Femenia
- Brooklyn-to-Staten Island drinking water tunnel is activated
- Katherine Espin
- Despite warnings, extremely dangerous air bags not repaired
- Katherine Espin
- Katherine Espin, Stephanie Ysabel De Zorzi Landaeta, Michelle Alejandra, Bruna Custodio Zanardo
- Rolling Stone publisher disagreed with rape story retraction
- Bayern wins again, promoted Leipzig keeps pace in Bundesliga
- Michelle Bachelet
- XPREMIERLEAGUEX
- XPREMIERLEAGUEX
- XPREMIERLEAGUEX
- Alvaro Morata, Alexis Ruano
- XPREMIERLEAGUEX
- Stuntman sues Tom Sizemore after he was run over on TV set
- Michelle Bachelet
- Tottenham remains unbeaten in EPL but held by Leicester
- City 6-match winless run over at West Brom's expense in EPL
- LGBT law, hurricane jostle close N. Carolina governor's race
- XPREMIERLEAGUEX
- Enrique Pe'a Nieto, Claudia Ruiz Massieu
- Verstappen tops final practice at Mexican Grand Prix
- Alvaro Morata, Mateo Kovacic
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- XPREMIERLEAGUEX
- Pedro Pablo Kuczynski
- Mosul Today: Shiite militias join Iraqi fight for Mosul
- Ronaldo scores 3, misses penalty in Madrid win
- XPREMIERLEAGUEX
- Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa
- Hull's 6th straight loss after captain's own goal at Watford
- Gareth Bale, Raul Garcia
- Jabrill Peppers
- Michelle Bachelet
- Sri Lanka makes strong start, 317-4 in 1st test vs. Zimbabwe
- XPREMIERLEAGUEX
- Disparate protests share common ground, provoke discussion
- Delcy Rodr'guez
- The Finale of the Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival is One to Remember
- Felipe
- Juan Manuel Santos
- Turkey bans pro-Kurdish party leader from travelling abroad
- Enrique Pe'a Nieto , Juan Manuel Santos, Maria Angela Holguin
- Jury awards $23M to Rhode Island woman paralyzed in crash
- Mourinho in the stands as United held 0-0 by Burnley
- Trailblazing talent agent Norman Brokaw dies at age 89
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Gareth Bale, Raul Garcia
- Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pellegrino
- Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pellegrino
- Norman Brokaw
- Kimi Raikkonen
- Pedro Pablo Kuczynski
- Carlos Sainz
- The Latest: AP is told FBI was urged to stay mum on emails
- England v New Zealand - Ladbrokes Four Nations - The John Smith's Stadium
- Nico Rosberg
- England v New Zealand - Ladbrokes Four Nations - The John Smith's Stadium
- England v New Zealand - Ladbrokes Four Nations - The John Smith's Stadium
- England v New Zealand - Ladbrokes Four Nations - The John Smith's Stadium
- Max Verstappen
- Lyon striker Lacazette scores 2 to take pressure off coach
- With schedules, Trump, Clinton reveal strategy and style
- Nico Rosberg
- Clinton vs. Trump on a Tuesday
- Sergio Perez
- Kiwis beat England 17-16 in Four Nations opener
- Nico Rosberg
- Rafael Correa, Felipe
- Nico Rosberg
- Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League - Selhurst Park
- Kevin Magnussen
- Daniil Kvyat
- Jeff Badet, Aarion Penton
- Jeff Badet, Aarion Penton
- Trever Ryen
- Trey Mullinax
- Trey Mullinax
- Dicky Pride
- Nick Taylor
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Josh Hayes, Saquon Barkley
- Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pellegrino
- Lewis Hamilton
- Pascal Wehrlein, Felipe Nasr
- Flare-throwing mars Moscow derby between Spartak and CSKA
- Ze Luis, Sergey Ignashevich
- Ze Luis, Sergey Ignashevich
- Carl Pettersson
- Government says audits show fraud by former officials
- Dwight Howard, Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor
- Mike Muscala, Richaun Holmes
- Grayson Murray
- Family of activist who jumped on Bahrain king's car targeted
- Dwight Howard, Joel Embiid
- German police say 4 injured in stabbing in Frankfurt
- Michelle Obama, Jess Porter
- Lucas Glover
- Michelle Obama, David DiPietro
- Kyle Korver, Dario Saric
- Shiite militias join the battle as Iraqis push toward Mosul
- Errant drone temporarily shuts down Dubai's busy airport
- Ze Luis
- Ramirez's solo goal helps Boro to win over Bournemouth
- Denis Glusjakov, Ze Luis
- San Francisco's 'leaning tower' hit with violation notices
- Mariano Rajoy has secured enough votes to form a minority government as Spain's prime minister
- James Comey
- Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin
- Huma Abedin
- Donald Trump
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Carl Pettersson
- Woman sought in dust-up at Donald Trump's Hollywood star
- Michelle Obama: 'Beyond proud' at US Navy submarine ceremony
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Erdogan: Parliament will 'soon' consider death penalty
- Found emails? Clinton aide didn't delete old messages
- Israel condemns official who linked Italy quake to UN vote
- Michelle Obama
- Michelle Obama
- Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League - Selhurst Park
- Neil Steinhagen
- Belarus allows small demonstration outside KGB headquarters
- Swiss Indoors Results
- Toxicology report shows Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez had cocaine, alcohol in his system during fatal boat crash
- Luis Suarez
- Donald Trump
- Liverpool beats Palace 4-2 to stay among EPL pacesetters
- Donald Trump
- Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League - Selhurst Park
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Jose Fernandez
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Joshi Helgesson
- Barack Obama, James Comey
- Barack Obama, James Comey
- Jeh Johnson, James Comey, Nicholas J. Rasmussen
- James Comey
- Michelle Bachelet, Rafael Correa
- Serbia: Cache of weapons found near PM's family home
- Sergio Rodriguez, Dennis Schroder
- Brett Brown
- Imprisoned founder of body armor company dies at 61
- Enrique Pe'a Nieto, Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa
- Paul Millsap, Jerami Grant, Nik Stauskas
- Lewis Hamilton
- Thabo Sefolosha, Dario Saric
- Lewis Hamilton
- Felipe, Juan Manuel Santos
- SCHWEIZ, TENNIS, TURNIER, SWISS INDOORS,
- SCHWEIZ, TENNIS, TURNIER, SWISS INDOORS,
- Nico Rosberg
- Kimi Raikkonen
- Four-goal Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool leading way in EPL
- Spain gets new government, but will it be able to govern?
- Rafael Correa, Antoni Marti, Enrique Pe'a Nieto
- Kevin Magnussen
- Comey disclosure in Clinton case puts him in spotlight again
- Luis Suarez, Delfina, Benjamin
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Pro-Trump rally in Brazil turns into confrontation
- Juan Orlando Hernandez, Rafael Correa, Juan Manuel Santos
- Mayor hopeful vows to keep campaigning amid sex allegations
- Rafinha
- Lewis Hamilton
- Rafinha, Lucas Digne
- Rafinha
- Olympiakos ekes out 1-0 away win over lively Atromitos
- Rafinha
- Lewis Hamilton
- Lewis Hamilton
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions Results
- D.J. Killings, Chance Allen
- Tucson leaders, former Mexican president to collaborate
- Valtteri Bottas
- Sydney FC stays top in A-League with 4th straight win
- Bill Clinton
- Max Verstappen
- Juan Orlando Hernandez, Rebeca Gryspan
- Hillary Clinton
- Clinton calls FBI decision to release details about newly discovered emails 'unprecedented' and 'deeply troubling'
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Hillary Clinton
- State Department orders families of US consulate employees to leave Istanbul because of security concerns.
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- Sebastian Vettel
- Jacob Park, DJ Reed
- Political activist killed in car explosion eastern Libya
- Kentucky police officer killed by alleged drunk driver
- Neymar, Ruben Vezo
- Neymar
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- US orders families of consulate workers in Istanbul to leave
- Donald Trump
- BC-Monday Spotlight,ADVISORY
- Denis Suarez, Roberto Roman
- Lionel Messi
- The Latest: Tribal chairman calls for rerouting pipeline
- Lionel Messi
- Lionel Messi, Mehdi Carcela Gonzalez
- Neymar
- Rapper Pimp C's widow removed as estate administrator
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Guillemo Ochoa
- China's Shanshan Feng leads Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia
- Chris Kirk
- Hillary Clinton
- The Latest: Alaska's first marijuana shop opens to long line
- Maduro becomes talk of summit _ by not showing up
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Rafinha
- Pot ballot drives put medical, recreational users at odds
- Grayson Murray
- Grayson Murray
- Grayson Murray
- F1 Grand Prix of Mexico Lineup
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Ohio school apologizes for Trail of Tears banner
- Jordan Scarlett, Jonathan Ledbetter, Aaron Davis
- Alaska's first pot shop opens to a long line of customers
- Colin Montgomerie
- Jim Carter
- Chris Kirk, Luke List share PGA Tour lead in Mississippi
- Fred Funk
- Fred Funk
- Colin Montgomerie
- Colin Montgomerie
- Zac Veatch, Kyzir White
- Chris Kirk
- Chris Kirk
- Higuain fires Juventus to 2-1 win over former side Napoli
- Chris Kirk
- Luke List
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' new FBI review
- Brandon Hagy
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
- Hiroshi Iwata
- Hiroshi Iwata
- Seamus Power
- Grayson Murray
- Grayson Murray
- BC-GLF--Sanderson Farms Scores
- Juan Manuel Santos, Jimmy Morales
- Attorney: Cocaine was out of character for Jose Fernandez
- Wendy Doolan leads Walgreens Charity Championship
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Zach Britton, Kenley Jansen Named 2016 Relievers of the Year
- Zach Britton, Kenley Jansen Named 2016 Relievers of the Year
- Appeals court might revisit Arizona ballot collection law
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Marc-Andre Fleury
- Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel, Patric Hornqvist
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Danny DeKeyser, Brad Marchand
- Danny DeKeyser, Brad Marchand
- Tom Pernice Jr., Brandt Jobe share PowerShares QQQ lead
- Teez Tabor, Duke Dawson
- Isaiah Thomas, Marco Belinelli
- Frank Kaminsky III, Jonas Jerebko
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Jae Crowder, Al Horford
- Colin Montgomerie
- Ramon Sessions, Tyler Zeller
- Gerald Green, Nicolas Batum, Marco Belinelli
- Tom Pernice
- Tom Pernice
- Rocco Mediate
- Pieces flew thousands of feet from Chicago plane on fire
- Tomas Plekanec, Matt Martin,
- A look at FBI chief Comey's decisions in Clinton email case
- Frederik Andersen, Alex Galchenyuk,
- Artturi Lehkonen, Frederik Andersen, Roman Polak,
- Willie Wood
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joe Harris
- Bismack Biyombo, Chris Anderson
- LeBron James, Nikola Vucevic
- Aaron Gordon, Kevin Love
- Kyrie Irving, Evan Fournier
- Police: Uber driver kidnapped, assaulted passenger
- Jabari Parker, Trevor Booker
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Justin Hamilton
- Kevin Love, Bismack Biyombo, Elfrid Payton
- Donald Trump
- Sojourn Shelton, Alonzo Moore
- Dmitrij Jaskin Derek Forbort
- Tristan Thompson, Serge Ibaka
- Iman Shumpert, Bismack Biyombo
- Akeem Judd, Tre' Williams, Deshaun Davis
- Halloween, zombies, movies changing Mexico's Day of the Dead
- Jalen Brown
- Jakub Voracek, Marc-Andre Fleury
- Mikael Granlund
- Danton Heinen, Frans Nielsen
- Brian Flynn, Frederik Andersen, Morgan Rielly,
- Mikael Granlund, Kari Lehtonen, Tyler Seguin
- Jonathon Simmons, Tim Frazier
- Taj Gibson, Myles Turner, Jeff Teague
- Sam Hui
- Bryn Forbes, Buddy Hield
- David Lee, Buddy Hield
- Myles Turner, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Mirotic
- Joshua Dobbs, D.J. Smith
- BC-GLF--LPGA Scores
- Hillary Clinton, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez
- Jennifer Lopez
- Hillary Clinton, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez
- Hillary Clinton, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez
- Hillary Clinton, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez
- Hillary Clinton, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez
- Hillary Clinton, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez
- Malcolm Brogdon, Sean Kilpatrick
- Shea Weber, Alexander Radulov,
- Shea Weber, Alexander Radulov, Alex Galchenyuk,
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bojan Bogdanovic
- Terry Stotts
- Trevor Booker
- Hillary Clinton, Jennifer Lopez
- Weber scores on power play, Canadiens get 7th straight win
- Jennifer Lopez
- Avery Bradley
- C.J. McCollum, Jameer Nelson
- Nicolas Batum, Al Horford, Avery Bradley
- Jordan Mickey, Ramon Sessions
- Avery Bradley, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
- Brad Stevens
- Carey Price,
- Sam Hui
- Sam Hui, Leo Ku
- Sam Hui
- Joe Biden Harry Reid
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Sam Hui
- Australia plans to ban asylum seekers from ever visiting
- Audley Coulthurst of famed Tuskegee Airmen dies in NYC at 92
- Joe Biden
- Joe Biden
- Serge Ibaka, Kyrie Irving
- Elfrid Payton, LeBron James
- Evan Fournier, Chris Anderson
- Joe Biden
- Joe Biden
- Alexis Ajinca, Jonathon Simmons
- The Latest: Powder sprinkled at opera possibly human ashes
- Carey Price,
- Kyrie Irving, D.J. Augustin
- Canadian PM plane returns to Ottawa shortly after takeoff
- Vladimir Tarasenk, Jake Allen
- Doug McDermott
- Pirates face rough seas as incumbents lead in Iceland vote
- Patty Mills, Pau Gasol, Anthony Davis
- Noel Acciari, Danny DeKeyser, Jimmy Howard
- D'Cota Dixon, Stanley Morgan
- LaMarcus Aldridge, Anthony Davis
- Doug McDermott, Paul George
- Kevin Shattenkirk
- Nate McMillan
- Solomon Hill, Kawhi Leonard
- Devan Dubnyk
- Brad Marchand, Mike Green
- Devan Dubnyk, Patrick Eaves, Mikael Granlund
- Taj Gibson, Thaddeus Young
- Dmitry Orlov, Brendan Gaunce
- Jake Allen, Tyle Toffoli
- Jake Allen
- Tyler Graovac, Christoph Bertschy, Jason Zucker, Matt Dumba
- Paul George, Jimmy Butler
- Darius Slayton, Carlos Davis
- Canadian star Patrick Chan wins Skate Canada
- Antoine Roussel, Joel Eriksson Ek
- Gregg Popovich
- Gregg Popovich, Alvin Gentry
- Tim Schaller, Jimmy Howard
- DeMarcus Cousins, Karl-Anthony Towns
- Ron Garreston, Tom Thidodeau
- Kluber, Indians beat Cubs 7-2, now lead World Series 3-1
- Sven Baertschi, T.J. Oshie, Andre Burakovsky, Brendan Gaunce
- Jannik Hansen, Tom Wilson, Philipp Grubauer
- 2016 World Series Glance
- Philipp Grubauer
- Philipp Grubauer, Jannik Hansen, Tom Wilson
- Zach Sanford, Markus Granlund
- Alex Ovechkin
- Pekka Rinne, Patrick Marleau
- Matt Irwin, Tommy Wingels
- Joe Young, Christiano Felicio
- Patrick Chan
- Patrick Chan
- Patrick Chan
- Yuzuru Hanyu
- Lori McCreary (left), Tina Fey, Susan Sprung, and Vance Van Petten
- Lori McCreary (left) and Gary Lucchesi
- Gary Lucchesi
- Chris Rock
- Tina Fey
- Tina Fey
- Matt Damon (top), Alison Bailes (left), Laura Beck, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward, and Kevin J. Walsh
- Halloween parties become a new trend for young Cubans
- Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMarcus Cousins
- DeMarcus Cousins
- Jacob Markstrom, Luca Sbisa, Erik Gudbranson, Marcus Johansson, T.J. Oshie
- Tom Wilson, Jannik Hansen
- T.J. Oshie, Mike Zalewski, Jacob Markstrom
- Trésor du temps et l’histoire du siècle à PHILATAIPEI
- Martin Jones, James Neal
- Tommy Wingels
- "El vigilante" y "Bellas de noche" ganan en Morelia
- Filip Forsberg, David Schlemko
- Taiwanese workers retire 10 years earlier than Koreans
- Powder sprinkled into opera pit may have been human ashes
- Soyuz space capsule returns to Earth
- Lydia Ko
- No. 2 Michigan stays unbeaten with 32-23 win at Michigan St
- Amy Yang
- Anna Nordqvist
- C.J. McCollum, Emmanuel Mudiay
- Brooks Orpik, T.J. Oshie, Nate Schmidt, Lars Eller, Andre Burakovsky
- Suzann Pettersen
- Kenneth Faried, Damian Lillard
- Fabio Di Giannantonio
- Anatoly Ivanishin
- Dabo Swinney
- Takuya Onishi
- Jakub Kornfeil, Francesco Bagnaia, Bo Bendsneyder
- Al-Farouq Aminu, Kenneth Faried, C.J. McCollum
- Martin Jones, Tomas Hertl
- Fabio Di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia
- Hillary Clinton Gente de Zona
- Damian Lillard
- Gente de Zona Marc Anthony Hillary Clinton
- Joe Pavelski, Brent Burns
- Dikembe Mutombo
- Jennifer Lopez Hillary Clinton Barack Obama
- Dikembe Mutombo
- Takuya Onishi
- Jennifer Lopez Hillary Clinton
- Takuya Onishi
- Kate Rubins, Anatoly Ivanishin, Takuya Onishi
- Jennifer Lopez Hillary Clinton
- Malkin, Crosby each score twice to lift Penguins past Flyers
- Kate Rubins
- Nias Martin, Ikaika Woolsey
- Jennifer Lopez Hillary Clinton
- LeBron James, Kyrie Irving lead Cavaliers past Magic, 105-99
- Jennifer Lopez Hillary Clinton
- Jennifer Lopez Hillary Clinton
- NHL Capsules
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Anatoly Ivanishin
- Kate Rubins
- Kate Rubins
- Shay Mitchell
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- Anatoly Ivanishin
- Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- Lucy Hale
- Lucy Hale
- Sasha Pieterse
- NBA Capsules
- Demi Moore
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Kate Upton
- Kate Upton
- Kate Rubins
- Kate Upton, Justin Verlander
- Pakistan wins third successive toss, opts to bat
- Salma Hayek
- Demi Moore, Salma Hayek
- Rudy Gay, Andrew Wiggins, Kris Dunn, Ty Lawson
- Alessandra Ambrosio
- DeMarcus Cousins, Cole Aldrich
- Attorney: Cocaine was out of character for Jose Fernandez
- Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego
- Zoe Saldana
- Brie Larson, Alex Greenwald
- Les Liaisons Dangereuses Booth Theatre
- Jennifer Holliday
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Kate Upton, Justin Verlander
- Kate Upton
- Rolling Stone publisher disagreed with rape story retraction
- Brie Larson, Alex Greenwald
- Kate Upton, Justin Verlander
- Brie Larson
- Alessandra Ambrosio
- Demi Moore
- Weiner's tale of self-destruction rocks race for president
- Willie Cauley-Stein, Karl-Anthony Towns
- Rudy Gay, Matt Barnes
- Moldovans elect president for 1st time in 20 years
- Bangladesh 268-7 at lunch on day 3; lead England by 244 runs
- Takuya Onishi
- Kate Rubins, Anatoly Ivanishin, Takuya Onishi
- Franco Morbidelli, Johann Zarco, Jonas Folger
- Powerful aftershock rocks central, southern Italy after pair of quakes last week
- Franco Morbidelli, Johann Zarco, Jonas Folger
- Bangladesh telecoms caught up in $500 million tax row
- Powerful quake rattles central, southern Italy
- Kate Rubins
- Kate Rubins
- Anatoly Ivanishin
- US report: Afghanistan's road system years from viability
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Celsius
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Celsius/Fahrenheit
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Asia-Celsius
- Shanshan Feng
- Bangladesh-England 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Shanshan Feng
- Shanshan Feng
- McIlroy pulls out of Turkish Airlines Open
- Shanshan Feng
- Valentino Rossi
- China's Shanshan Feng wins Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia
- Cambodia's 1st post-Khmer Rouge premier dies at 80
- Shanshan Feng
- Valentino Rossi
- The Latest: Rescuers search collapsed buildings in Italy
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Fahrenheit
- Parallels seen in protests of Dakota pipeline, Oregon refuge
- Takuya Onishi
- Kate Rubins
- WTA 125K Series Taipei 2016 to feature past champions
- Valentino Rossi
- Emirati police find strange fruit covered in writing, nails
- Questions and answers about Pope Francis' visit to Sweden
- Afghan official: Insurgent mortar kills 7 from same family
- Scott Garberding
- Matsuyama finishes off dominant victory in Shanghai
- Das denkwürdige Finale des Internationalen Kinderfilmfestivals Sharjah
- Powder sprinkled into opera pit may have been human ashes
- Former First Couple attend a concert in Kaohsiung
- Iraq's Shiite militias say thousands join push in Mosul area
- Valentino Rossi, Andrea Dovizioso
- Germany checking if fatal Hamburg stabbing was IS-related
- The Latest: Erdogan warns Shiite militias on Tel Afar
- Benjamin Netanyah
- Gary Johnson
- Donald Trump
- Adriano Espaillat
- Jill Stein, Jill Stein Campaign
- Evan McMullin
- Takuya Onishi
- Takuya Onishi, Kate Rubins
- Bangladesh-England 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Turkey sacks 10K more civil servants, shuts 15 media outlets
- Montenegro's election commission declares final results
- Next Congress: Perhaps a Cheney, Panetta, more minorities
- Takuya Onishi
- Anatoly Ivanishin
- Kate Rubins
- EMAS Offshore Limited: EMAS Offshore Reports Net Loss for FY2016 on Continued Industry Downturn
- House Speaker Ryan pressured by conservatives, Trump backers
- EMAS Offshore Limited: Fourth Quarter and Preliminary Full Year Financial Year 2016 Results
- Takuya Onishi
- Bengals, Redskins face off in London in early NFL start
- Iran criticizes Saudi re-election to UN human rights council
- Justin Trudeau Donald Tusk Jean Claude Juncker
- Italian President Sergio Mattarella
- Evan McMullin: Political unknown turned anti-Trump symbol
- Italian President Sergio
- Italian President Sergio
- Marilyn Balcerak
- Judi Richardson
- Italian Premier Matteo Renzi says latest earthquake caused no loss of human life so far
- Shop wisely when it comes to store credit cards
- Key Redskins starters active for London game vs. Bengals
- Troops kill bomber outside camp of refugees from Boko Haram
- L'AIDS Healthcare Foundation lance une campagne de lutte contre le VIH chez les jeunes femmes et les adolescentes
- Small-time Airbnb hosts say NY law unfairly targets them
- Dr. William Petit
- Italy hit by strongest quake in 35 years, no deaths reported
- Klein, Savino
- Airbnb
- The Latest: Pence says 'we'll have the resources we need'
- Police investigate weapons found near Serb PM's family home
- Days of cheap gas coming to a sad end in New Jersey
- Paraguay ruling party looks to legalize re-election
- Makeshift migrant church in Calais holds final service
- Philippines: China still guarding shoal, but Filipinos back
- The Latest: Redskins, Bengals friendly before London game
- White House Brief: Things to know about Evan McMullin
- Saudi Arabia says it breaks up 2 militant plots
- EU and Canada sign landmark trade pact, ending delay after a small Belgian region refused to endorse the agreement
- Evan McMullin cites national security expertise
- Marine Corps Maraton
- ILUMIEN III Clinical Trial Results from St. Jude Medical Demonstrate Important Findings with Advanced Intravascular Imaging Technology
- Andy Murray
- Gary Johnson's main proposal: Shrink government
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd Test Scores
- Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd Test Scoreboard
- Ray Tensing
- haudary Nisar Ali Khan
- Climate change, erasing student debt top policies for Stein
- Marine Corps Maraton
- Bale agrees to new contract with Madrid until 2022
- Marine Corps Maraton
- Marine Corps Maraton
- Iraqi officials say parked car bomb blast kills at least 8 in Baghdad, bringing day's death toll in capital to 15
- Marine Corps Maraton
- Stokes fined for misconduct during 2nd test vs Bangladesh
- Voters weigh in on Ivory Coast constitution changes
- Bishoo, Gabriel restricts Pakistan to 255-8
- UK official offers support for Bank of England governor
- Apartment fire in Sweden kills family of 4
- Brad Avakian
- Dennis Richardson
- Cibulkova upsets Kerber to win WTA Finals title
- Brad Avakian, Linda Campbell
- Dennis Richardson, Cathy Richardson
- Clinton's inner circle exposed in final stretch of election
- Pakistani police, opposition supporters clash in Islamabad
- EU-Canada sign long-delayed trade pact
- Tyler Perry
- Samuel Kosgei,
- Samuel Kosgei,
- Perry Shomaker
- Egypt bans TV Interview with anti-corruption critic
- Romania marks a year since deadly nightclub fire
- Andy Murray
- Lukaku scores vs West Ham again in 2-0 win for Everton
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- Justin Trudeau, Donald Tusk, Jean Claude Juncker
- Justin Trudeau, Donald Tusk, Jean Claude Juncker
- 4 states to weigh tougher gun control in Nov. 8 election
- Andy Murray
- Sri Lanka 537 all out in 1st test vs. Zimbabwe
- Joe Arpaio's criminal charge reshapes Arizona sheriff's race
- Perry's 'Madea' stuns Hanks' 'Inferno' in box office upset
- Andy Murray
- Pot-legalization movement seeks first foothold in Northeast
- Cilic beats Nishikori in 2 sets to win Swiss Indoors title
- Hillary Clinton, Darren Peters
- Jury selection begins in case of black motorist shot by cop
- Samuel Kosgei,
- Trapped: Deaths inside freezers can be prevented, but how?
- Sri Lanka makes 537 after centuries by Perera, Tharanga
- International court hit by planned exit of 3 African states
- AP source: Dolphins to host Saints in UK in 2017
- Marine Corps Maraton
- Pope tweets for Christian unity on eve of Sweden visit
- Skorupski heroics sees parent club Roma lose ground on Juve
- Balotelli proves value once more as Nice beats Nantes 4-1
- Israeli police: Palestinian driver killed after car attack
- Donald Trump
- Hoffenheim beats Hertha Berlin 1-0 to go 3rd in Bundesliga
- Donald Trump
- Home invasion survivor: I'm not running as a crime victim
- Le Festival International du Film pour Enfants de Sharjah Dépeint l’Histoire Déchirante des Réfugiés à Travers Le Pouvoir du Cinéma
- Officials say former El Salvador President Tony Saca has been arrested on corruption charges
- Moroccan fish vendor's death sparks calls for protests
- El Salvador pólice arrest ex-President Tony Saca
- Denmark Japan Hans Christian Andersen Prize
- Payments promised town residents if voters OK wind project
- Hillary Clinton
- Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium
- Hillary Clinton
- Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium
- Hillary Clinton
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, Briean Boddy-Calhoun
- Hillary Clinton
- L'édition finale du Festival International du Film pour Enfants à Sharjah, un souvenir inoubliable
- If elected, Clinton faces awkward coexistence with Comey
- Manchester City Women v Birmingham City Ladies - Women's Super League - Academy Stadium
- Redskins, Bengals battle to 27-27 tie in London
- Manchester City Women v Birmingham City Ladies - Women's Super League - Academy Stadium
- Transit agency, union try to reach agreement before deadline
- Villarreal's unbeaten record in Spanish league ends at Eibar
- Mitt Romney
- Anti-pipeline protester asked for $5,000 _ got $1 million
- Autumn weather Oct 30th 2016
- Hillary Clinton
- Iceland's center-right seeks to govern as Pirates hail gains
- Insider Q&A: Tackling Fiat Chrysler's quality issues
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- Hillary Clinton, Nick Merrill
- Chelsea beats Southampton 2-0 thanks to Hazard, Costa goals
- Hillary Clinton
- Syria rebels keep up offensive on western Aleppo
- Malian jihadist group agrees to cease-fire demanded by imam
- Evan McMullin
- Evan McMullin
- Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium
- Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium
- Mosul Today: Shiite militias say 1,000s join fight for Mosul
- Isaiah Crowell, Julian Stanford, Leonard Williams
- Stolen email offers unvarnished view of military leaders
- Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium
- Yemeni officials: Death toll in Saudi-led airstrike hits 58
- Rejuvenated Hazard shines in another Chelsea win
- Mechanical issue diverts American Airlines flight to Denver
- Calvin Pryor, Gary Barnidge
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Bob Smith, Karen Pence, Mike Pence
- In Israel, Rabin memorial canceled because of budget crunch
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Tony Jefferson, Greg Olsen
- Koeman speaks of desire to see Rooney back at Everton
- Donald Trump
- Mike Pence
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Mouhcine Fikri
- Mouhcine Fikri
- Hillary Clinton
- Georgia's governing party seeks constitutional majority
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Debbie Wasserman Schultz
- Murray beats Tsonga in Vienna for 3rd straight ATP title
- David Johnson, Robert McClain
- Japanese exchange student, host die in fall at Utah canyon
- Mike Pence
- 2 teens killed, 4 others injured in Md. shooting
- Grayson Murray
- Chris Christie, Michael Cunniff
- Seamus Power
- Chris Christie, Michael Cunniff
- Cody Gribble
- Luke List
- The Latest: Anti-pipeline protesters arrested in Iowa
- Diego Rolan, Yohann Pele
- Alaine Chartrand
- Alaine Chartrand
- Satoko Miyahara
- Alaine Chartrand
- So far, sexting, groping is 2016's 'October Surprise'
- Maxime Lopez, Malcom,
- Maxime Lopez, Malcom,
- Redskins' Norman blasts official's decisions after tie
- Preliminary results in Moldova election show pro-Russia presidential candidate leading with just over 54 percent
- 17 injured after church van, SUV collide on NC highway
- 17 injured after church van, SUV collide on NC highway
- How AP rates the presidential race and the Road to 270
- Most routes to 270 blocked for Trump, needs last-ditch surge
- Bradley Wright-Phillips, Victor Cabrera
- Hassoun Camara, Mike Grella
- Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford
- Michael Hutchinson
- Hamilton wins Mexican Grand Prix in chase to catch Rosberg
- Cody Gribble
- Michael Hutchinson
- Luke List
- Cody Gribble
- Luke List
- Francois Kamano, Lassana Diarra
- Adam Ounas, Lassana Diarra
- Erste Bank Open Results
- Yohann Pele
- Youssouf Sabaly, Bouna Sarr
- Rudi Garcia
- Rudi Garcia
- Rudi Garcia
- Djokovic under threat from Murray heading into Paris Masters
- Michael Hutchinson
- Swiss Open Results
- Colin Montgomerie
- Tom Pernice
- Tom Pernice
- Colin Montgomerie
- Luke List, Chris Kirk
- Hiroshi Iwata
- Tom Pernice, Brandt Jobe
- World Series of Poker champion to be crowned, win $8 million
- Dominic Oduro, Matteo Mancosu,
- Olin Browne
- Aurelien Collin, Matteo Mancosu,
- Rocco Mediate
- Rocco Mediate
- Evangelical pastor win's runoff election for Rio mayor
- Patrick Chan
- Patrick Chan
- Patrick Chan
- Patrick Chan
- Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford
- Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford
- Rudi Garcia
- Kulikov, Scheifele
- Rudi Garcia
- IS claims killing of Algerian police officer
- Jaccob Slavin, Bryan Bickell, Roman Lyubimov
- Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan
- Tanev, Girgensons
- Youssouf Sabaly, Bouna Sarr,
- Youssouf Sabaly, Bouna Sarr,
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Goody's Fast Relief 500 Results
- Tied Bengals, Redskins both leave London feeling like losers
- Cam Ward, Bryan Bickell, Brett Pesce, Matt Read
- Brendan Smith
- Kaetly Osmond
- Florian Thauvin, Jeremy Toulalan, Diego Contento
- Blake Griffin, George Hill
- Kaetly Osmond
- Kaetly Osmond
- Petr Mrazek, Reilly Smith
- Kaetly Osmond
- Kaetly Osmond
- Raymond Felton, Joe Ingles
- Matheus Doria Macedo, Remy Cabella
- Winnipeg Jets vs Buffalo Sabres
- Xiaoyu Yu,Hao Zhang
- Yuzuru Hanyu
- Winnipeg Jets vs Buffalo Sabres
- Winnipeg Jets vs Buffalo Sabres
- Evgenia Medvedeva
- DeAndre Jordan
- Evgenia Medvedeva
- Winnipeg Jets vs Buffalo Sabres
- Anna Cappellini, Luca Lanotte
- Anna Cappellini, Luca Lanotte
- Haven Denney, Brandon Frazier
- Yuzuru Hanyu
- Yuzuru Hanyu
- Lewis Hamilton
- Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen
- Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel
- Cody Gribble
- Cody Gribble
- AHF Afrique lance la GIRLS ACT en Ouganda, Kenya, Afrique du Sud et Nigeria pour les jeunes femmes et les filles!
- Lewis Hamilton
- M'Poku gets his 1st goal for Panathinaikos in win vs Iraklis
- Liubov Ilyushechkina, Dylan Moscovitch
- Viktor Stalberg, Mark Streit
- Viktor Stalberg, Michal Neuvirth
- Riley Sheahan, James Reimer
- James Reimer, Frans Nielsen
- Greg Owen
- Cody Gribble
- Greg Owen
- Marega scores hat trick for Guimaraes in Portuguese league
- Cody Gribble, Bobby Hudson
- Cal Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas, Travis Hamonic
- Austin Rivers, Joe Johnson
- Shelley Hennig
- Kevin Magnussen
- Lewis Hamilton
- Cody Gribble wins Sanderson Farms for 1st PGA Tour title
- Blake Griffin, Rudy Gobert, Trey Lyles
- BC-SOC--Argentine Results
- Donald Trump
- Rudy Gobert, Wesley Johnson
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Hassan Whiteside, Manu Ginobili
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Anders Lee, Nazem Kadri
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, John Henson
- Goran Dragic, Tony Parker
- Marcus Morris, Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Beno Udrih
- Justise Winslow, Jonathon Simmons, Kawhi Leonard
- Andre Drummond, Rashad Vaughn
- Travis Hamonic, Roman Polak
- Hassan Whiteside, Pau Gasol
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Kathy Bates
- Ryan Murphy
- Hassan Whiteside, Tony Parker
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Diane Sternbach
- Eddie Sandoval
- Brandon Manning, Chris VandeVelde, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
- Cameron Smith
- Brandon Manning, Cam Ward, Noah Hanifin
- Jeff Skinner, Brett Pesce, Michal Neuvirth, Andrew MacDonald
- Teen who went to Halloween party with friend is among 2 dead
- Jhonas Enroth, Nikolay Kulemin
- Antti Raanta
- Jhonas Enrioth, Brock Nelson, Roman Polak, William Nylander
- Brayden Point, Marc Staal
- Kevin Hayes, Brian Boyle
- Luke List
- Corey Crawford
- Graham DeLaet
- Nick Leddy, Thomas Greiss, Travis Hamonic, Zach Hyman
- Luol Deng, Anthony Morrow, Steven Adams
- Jordan Clarkson
- Victor Oladipo
- James Reimer, Colton Sceviour
- Colton Sceviour, Jimmy Howard, Andreas Athanasiou
- Tom Pernice Jr. wins PGA Tour Champion playoff opener
- Enes Kanter
- Maduro kicks off Vatican-led talks with Venezuela opposition
- Cameron Smith
- Ricciardo 3rd in Mexico after Vettel assessed late penalty
- Chris Kirk
- Memories of 2001 race riots hang over police shooting trial
- Chris Kirk
- MLS Playoff Capsules
- Sunday's NFL Capsules
- Drivers question why Hamilton not penalized on 1st turn
- Clinton says she won't be 'knocked off course' in final week
- Review: NYC revival of 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses' crackles
- Nick Taylor
- Cameron Smith
- Tom Pernice
- Colin Montgomerie
- Colin Montgomerie
- John Tavares, Ben Smith
- Marc Gasol, Marcin Gortat
- David Fizdale
- Mike Conley, John Wall
- Kawhi Leonard, Willie Reed, Dion Waiters
- Thomas Hickey, Leo Komarov
- Rick Nash
- Ben Bishop
- Rick Nash, Jimmy Vesey
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ish Smith, Aron Baynes
- Travis Hamonic, Connor Brown, Shane Prince
- Tobias Harris, Jabari Parker
- John Henson, Aron Baynes
- John Henson, Marcus Morris, Aron Baynes, Tobias Harris
- Tobias Harris, Jabari Parker
- Jonny David, Brad Calipari
- Jimmy Vesey, Braydon Coburn
- Peter Budaj
- Thomas Greiss, Casey Cizikas, Travis Hamonic
- John Tavares, Ben Smith
- Dewayne Dedmon
- Ish Smith, Mils Plumlee
- Jhonas Enroth, Jake Gardiner
- Top Senate Dem says FBI chief may have broken law on emails
- Patty Mills, Tyler Johnson
- Pau Gasol, Willie Reed, Justise Winslow
- Matt Martin
- Enes Kanter
- Marcin Gortat, JaMychal Green, Markieff Morris
- John Wall, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph
- Steven Adams
- Scott Brooks
- Russell Westbrook
- Marian Hossa, Corey Crawford
- Donald Trump
- Marian Hossa
- Leah Krankowski, Anthony Mendoza
- KMT chairwoman heads to Beijing
- Artem Anisimov, Marian Hossa, Artemi Panarin
- 3 bodies found in front of home in rural Kansas
- Michael Grabner, Ben Bishop
- Jonathan Toews, Peter Budaj, Dustin Brown
- Henrik Lundqvist, Antti Raanta
- Ondrej Palat, Nick Holden
- Kevin Hayes, Jonathan Drouin
- Corey Crawford
- Jojo
- Cam Talbot
- T. J. Miller, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Munn, Courtney B. Vance
- Cleveland Fans
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Nicklas Backstrom, Alex Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie, Marcus Johansson, John Carlson
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Nicolas Lodeiro, Maynor Figueroa
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Marc Gasol, Marcin Gortat
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Kyle Turris, Tyler Pitlick
- Jang Sung Won, CEO of GOLFZON, Selected as 'Most Powerful People In Golf 2016'
- Craig Anderson,
- Tosaint Ricketts ; Eirik Johansen
- Scott Brooks, Rodney Mott
- Fans reaction
- Brian Elliott, Nicklas Backstrom
- T.J. Oshie, Dougie Hamilton,
- Lars Eller, Sam Bennett,
- Jay Beagle, Dougie Hamilton,
- Asian shares mostly lower as FBI probe raises US uncertainty
- The Latest: Chapman, Cubs top Indians 3-2 to force Game 6
- Chapman, Cubs stop Indians, cut World Series deficit to 3-2
- 2016 Postseason Baseball Glance
- Celine Dion,
- Celine Dion,
- Celine Dion,
- Ryan Dzingel, Jesse Puljujarvi
- Chris Neil, Darnell Nurse
- Today in History
- Official: FBI obtains warrant to search newly found emails
- Cargo plane carrying 4 missing in Indonesia's remote east
- Private memorial for UMaine researcher killed in Antarctica
- Vietnam reports 1st microcephaly birth likely linked to Zika
- Potential juror questioning set in Ohio police shooting case
- Rebecca Neal, Beth Ferrier
- Lise-Lotte Lublin
- Heidi Thomas
- Kelli Donnelly
- Nelson Haedo Valdez
- Le gorille de Taipei Zoo va bientôt accueillir les visiteurs
- Jurors in bridge trial to hear from lawyers once more
- Talks begin between Venezuela's government and opposition
- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Pham Binh Minh
- Suspect in slaying of 4 women in Ohio due in court
- Nigel Bradham, Jason Witten
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
- BC-BBO--World Series Linescores
- The 13 women who could show Bill Cosby had a pattern
- 7 Indonesian couples tie the knot in group wedding
- Yamaha Releases VOCALOID4 Library CYBER SONGMAN
- The reformer pope heads to Sweden to mark Luther's reforms
- BC-FBN--NFL Standings
- Longtime pals Ross, Lester keep Cubs alive in World Series
- Indians can't take title at Wrigley, head home needing 1 win
- Taiwan, Japan hold dialogue on maritime affairs
- Johnson wins Martinsville to gain spot in NASCAR's finale
- NHL Capsules
- Macri's 'zero poverty' promise a distant goal for Argentina
- Moldovan presidential election goes to runoff
- Stranded great white shark dies on Cape Cod beach
- Sens' Anderson gets shutout after wife's cancer diagnosis
- NTT Communications' Global Data VPN Is No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction for the Sixth Consecutive Time
- NTT Communications Launches High-Capacity Optical Submarine Cable Network Serving Asia-Pacific Region
- Bakr Mahmoud Mahdi
- Bakr Mahmoud Mahdi
- Sughra Imam
- Naeema Khishwar
- Toews breaks season drought as Blackhawks beat Kings
- Japan lines MOL, NYK, K Line to join shipping, terminal ops
- Iraq TV call-in show gives glimpse inside IS-held Mosul
- The Latest: Woman in S. Korea scandal meets with prosecutors
- Hideki Matsuyama leaves Japan to conquer the world
- DAE Announces Sale and Leaseback of Three Airbus A350-900 Aircraft With Vietnam Airlines
- NBA Capsules
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Asian shares mostly lower as FBI probe raises US uncertainty
- Pakistan court bars opposition from holding street rally
- Willem-Alexander, Maxima
- Accepting award, Murakami warns against excluding outsiders
- Stojko lends Chan advice in quest for another Olympic medal
- If elected, Clinton faces awkward coexistence with Comey
- Tight security measures in Beirut ahead of presidential vote
- Francis
- FBI email inquiry dominates as race enters final full week
- House Speaker Ryan pressured by conservatives, Trump backers
- Francis
- Francis
- 20世紀フォックス映画がアンドリュー・クリップス氏を国際劇場配給部門の社長に任命
- 20世紀フォックス映画がアンドリュー・クリップス氏を国際劇場配給部門の社長に任命
- So far, sexting, groping is 2016's 'October Surprise'
- Next Congress: Perhaps a Cheney, Panetta, more minorities
- Policy Prescriptions: Clinton and Trump on education
- Most routes to 270 blocked for Trump, needs last-ditch surge
- Honda 2Q net profit up 39 percent, raises full-year forecast
- Babar Awan
- How AP rates the presidential race and the Road to 270
- Florida's I-4 corridor is where the election could be won
- AP Explains: The election's just beginning on Election Day
- Cowboys down Eagles in overtime to win 6th straight game
- Policy Prescriptions: Trump and Clinton on immigration
- Contest for Senate control comes down to the wire
- Asian-American voters, once Republican, are turning Democrat
- Trump, Clinton reveal strategy and style _ with schedules
- Clinton vs. Trump on a Tuesday
- Booking of flights to offshore islands during New Year holiday begins Nov 1
- 2 women unite to take 'honor' out of killing in Pakistan
- The 2016 presidential campaign put the 'ugh' in ugly
- Choi Soon-sil
- 2 women unite to take 'honor' out of killing in Pakistan
- Geert Wilders hate-speech trial set to begin
- The 2016 presidential campaign put the "ugh" in ugly
- Warrant to search newly found emails obtained by FBI
- Moments to remember _ or try to forget _ from Campaign 2016
- If elected, Clinton faces awkward coexistence with Comey
- Geert Wilders
- Bondi Beach aiming to add Irish accent to Australia's race
- Evan McMullin: Political unknown turned anti-Trump symbol
- White House Brief: Things to know about Evan McMullin
- Dougie Hamilton, Andre Burakovsky
- Sean Monahan, Karl Alzner, Nicklas Backstrom
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Celsius
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Asia-Celsius
- Taiwan ex-legislator helped free sailors held off Somalia
- Chapman, Cubs stop Indians, cut World Series deficit to 3-2
- Chinese state media say 33 miners are trapped after a gas explosion ripped through the shaft in which they were working
- Cubs, Indians hope to celebrate championship in Cleveland
- China state media: 33 coal miners trapped following blast
- Panasonic slashes profit estimate, feels pinch of strong yen
- Xi Jinping, Najib Razak
- Rodrigo Duterte
- World's oldest active theater actor Zeldin dies at 101
- Vladimir Zeldin, Vladimir Putin
- Georgia's governing party wins parliamentary majority
- $20 Billion Defence Budget Boom in Indonesia, IHS Markit Says
- Legoland becomes first brick in Dubai's southern expansion
- Egyptian officials: Militant attack kills soldier in Sinai
- New reports emerge of army attacks on Myanmar's Rohingya
- Bidzina Ivanishvili
- Malcom Waller
- Charles Michel, Xi Jinping
- 東芝：低騒音・低振動のモータ制御を実現したステッピングモータドライバについて
- Toshiba New Stepping Motor Driver IC Lowers Motor Noise and Vibration
- Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
- Charles Michel, Xi Jinping
- Charles Michel, Xi Jinping
- South African prosecutors drop case against finance minister
- Iran detains activists for celebration of pre-Islamic icon
- Kerry, UK foreign secretary host meeting on Libya
- Mary Kitchen, Jon Orszag
- The Latest: Iraq forces enter last village to east of Mosul
- REG Delivers First Life Sciences Commercial Product
- Tiffani Thiessen
- GE and Baker Hughes Agree to Create New Fullstream Digital Industrial Services Company
- Sarah Michelle Gellar
- Marsai Martin, Miles Brown
- Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bathe
- Gabe Saporta, Erin Fetherston
- Ian Ziering, Erin Kristine Ludwig
- The Latest: Former AG Holder Raps FBI's Comey for Email Move
- Eurozone inflation edges up as low oil price impact fades
- Wonderful Halos Season Off to a Sweet Start With Record $30 Million New “Good Choice, Kid.” Campaign
- Vladimir Zeldin
- Hytera Expands DMR Portfolio by Introducing Entry-Level Radios
- Pope Francis
- Vladimir Zeldin
- Pope Francis, Stefan Loefven, Pietro Parolin
- 2 billion children breathe toxic air worldwide, UNICEF says
- Freudenberg Medical Introduces New Medical Device Technologies for Accelerating Time to Market
- Danish police find bodies of Syrian refugees in freezer
- Saad Hariri
- Saad Hariri
- Walid Jumblatt
- Pope Francis, Stefan Loefven, Ulla Loefven, Alice Bah Kuhnke
- GSMAが新しい理事会メンバーを選出し、スニル・バーティ・ミタルを会長に選任
- Durant leads Warriors rally for tight win at Suns
- Afghan police: Suicide bomber hits tribal meeting, killing 4
- Li Keqiang, Charles Michel
- GE, Baker Hughes create powerful new player in energy sector
- Charles Michel, Li Keqiang
- Charles Michel, Li Keqiang
- Singapore starts trial of ex-banker linked to 1MDB Fund
- Hundreds attack Hindu homes, temples in Bangladesh
- LP Names Brad Southern Chief Operating Officer
- Choi Soon-sil
- Joe Redner
- Pope Francis
- With help for Griezmann, Atletico eyes title with new attack
- Les résultats de l'essai clinique ILUMIEN III réalisé par St. Jude Medical offrent des conclusions importantes en termes de technologie d'imagerie intravasculaire avancée
- Ergebnisse der klinischen Studie ILUMIEN III von St. Jude Medical bringen wichtige Erkenntnisse für die moderne intravaskuläre bildgebende Technologie
- Siegfried Boerst
- TransCore Selected to Modernize New York Bridges and Tunnels with All-Electronic Tolling
- Portugal, Romania to return to Eurovision contest in 2017
- Charles Michel, Li Keqiang
- Sheriff: 3 people found shot to death outside Kansas home
- German EU official criticized over derogatory comments
- Pakistan's top court stays hanging of mentally ill prisoner
- peanuts
- Quotations in the News
- CMOs First in the Firing Line If Business Growth Targets Are Not Met, Accenture Strategy Study Finds
- Seagate Enhances Gaming Experience with New Game Drive for Xbox SSD
- One in Five Working Americans Fail Employee Benefits IQ Quiz, According to Guardian Study
- RH Unveils RH Las Vegas, The Gallery at Tivoli Village
- Premier Opens Holiday Inn Perth City Centre Redevelopment
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Israeli columnist quits amid charges of sexual misconduct
- September 21, 2015 PHOTO; FOR USE WITH AP LIFESTYLES
- Lebanese parliament elects ex-army chief Michel Aoun as country's president, ending 29-month vacuum in top post
- Thunderboard Sense Kit from Silicon Labs Inspires IoT Developers to Connect Everything
- Cook the apples, lose the gap! Mastering a better apple pie
- Hung Hsiu-chu
- Pope Francis, Stefan Lofven
- KYOCERA Technology Powers Japan's First Full-Color Facade Lighting System Utilizing Violet LEDs
- BizWireTV Accelerator Report: Big Funding to Help Scale Medical Marijuana Delivery and a Wearable Designed for New Parents
- Suspect in custody after fatal shooting of sheriff's deputy
- Police: Beer-toting man fires rifle at passing cars
- Egypt floods kill 26 people, injure 72
- Taipei Xinyi Chianti Plaza smoking ban fines begin Tuesday
- Talks ongoing as Philly transit strike deadline looms
- Younicos, Xcel Energy, and Panasonic Corp. of North America to Partner on Solar-Plus-Storage System
- Michel Aoun
- Joachim Loew extends Germany contract until 2020
- Pope names successor to Guam archbishop accused of sex abuse
- Xi Jinping, Jean Marc Ayrault
- Jean Marc Ayrault, Xi Jinping
- Rajoy takes oath as Spain's prime minister
- Review: 'Blood at the Root' examines 1912 racial turmoil
- Temperatures set to plunge in northern Taiwan this week
- RedZone Maps Crime and Navigation App Breaks Through Top 5 in Apple’s App Store
- Consumers boost spending 0.5 percent, fastest pace in 3 months; incomes up modest amount.
- Craig Anderson
- New Hampshire teen saves 3-year-old sister from burning home
- Petro Poroshenko
- Petro Poroshenko, Volodymyr Groysman
- Executive Yuan formally backs same-sex marriage in Taiwan
- Volodymyr Groysman
- Hilary Duff
- Red Bull and Ferrari mix it up again in Mexico City
- Ukrainian officials disclose their wealth in e-declarations
- MDsave Launches Regional Advertising Campaign “Feels Better Already”
- Entrepreneur Investor Brett Howroyd Takes Stake in B Michael’s AMERICAN Dream
- American Laboratory Trading (ALT) Becomes a Gold Sponsor of BioLabs’ National Network of Premium, Shared-Laboratory Facilities
- HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon Introduces The Black Market
- HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon Introduces The Black Market
- HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon Introduces The Black Market
- Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Appoints Dr. Sean Callanan as Dean
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Asia-Celsius
- China confirms allowing Philippine fishermen access to shoal
- Consumer spending rebounded in September
- The Netherlands Ministry of Defence Awards AeroVironment Contract for Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Upgrades Valued at $10.3 Million
- Sartaj Aziz
- Charles Michel, Li Keqiang
- Charles Michel, Li Keqiang
- Blackstone offers to take Team Health private in $3.4B bid
- King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia
- Lee Anne Walters
- The Latest: Hundreds cheer Pope Francis' arrival in Sweden
- The Latest: Jurors report in Walter Scott shooting case
- Michel Aoun, Nabih Berri
- Hassan returning donations amid law firm's payback system
- Hilary Duff 'so sorry' for Halloween costumes
- Gareth Bale
- Gareth Bale
- Cristina Fernandez
- Michael Phelps has beach wedding months after legal marriage
- Gareth Bale
- Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Names Steve Hilton General Manager of the New Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District
- Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Names Steve Hilton General Manager of the New Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District
- Drive-by shooting claims lives of twin brothers in Chicago
- Bill Baroni
- Pope Francis
- England's spinner issues mounting ahead of India test series
- Pope Francis, Queen Silvia, King Carl XVI Gustaf
- Dutch government to keep seeking EU-Ukraine compromise
- Bill Baroni
- Michel Aoun: Lebanon's popular yet divisive new president
- Supreme Court won't hear challenge to FBI fitness test
- Michel Aoun
- Justices dismiss case over deaf driver education in Texas
- Imran Khan
- UK court gives driver staring at mobile 10 years in crash
- Kemal Kilicdaroglu
- Kemal Kilicdaroglu
- Andrew Dyson appointed CEO of QMA
- Prescription Drug Costs Are a Top Concern for Many Medicare Beneficiaries, Yet 34 Percent Aren’t Reviewing Part D Plans Before Renewal, Walgreens Survey Shows
- Wells Fargo Names Monica Cole Head of North Region for Middle Market Banking
- Bridget Anne Kelly
- Kemal Kilicdaroglu
- Bridget Anne Kelly, Michael Critchley Jr.
- Massimo Carrera
- Leonid Slutsky
- Ze Luis, Igor Akinfeev
- Near Sedona's famed red rocks, a wine trail in Arizona
- ole Hosts Mission:Possible Event to Celebrate Head Office Move & 12 Years of Success
- HGTV HOME™ by Sherwin-Williams Reveals First Color Collection of the Year
- HGTV HOME™ by Sherwin-Williams Reveals First Color Collection of the Year
- ComPsych Report Reveals Generational Differences in Employee Stressors
- German police probe anti-government extremists in own ranks
- Unbeaten Brathwaite anchors West Indies to 244-6
- Conte's protege brings Spartak back on top in Russia
- Duane Morris Opens Taiwan Office
- Opener Sharjeel Khan gets maiden test call-up
- Jeunesse® Hosts 18,000 Attendees from Over 100 Countries at World EXPO Event
- Bus and tanker truck collide in Brazil killing 20
- Hillary Clinton
- Jonathan Barnett
- Michael Casey
- Mark Muller, Kevin Lodewick
- Column: F1's buffoonery ruins a perfectly good product
- Hawesville Mill Named Kentucky Manufacturer of the Year
- BC-US--General Election Tests-Member Choice,ADVISORY, US
- Hytera amplía la cartera de DMR mediante la introducción de radios de nivel básico
- Hytera amplia portfólio de DMR com a introdução de rádios de nível de entrada
- Zimbabwean lion, companion to Cecil, dies of natural causes
- Aguero's return: Man City star back for Barcelona rematch
- Trump, Kaine head to Wisconsin in election's waning days
- Nigerian governor accuses UN, NGOs of misusing aid money
- Taylor Swift
- FIFA unveils rebranded fan-friendly annual awards
- Country Music Truck Arrives at Mecum Auction in Dallas
- Deal reached to safeguard jobs at German supermarket chain
- The Latest: Witness dubbed 'Madoff of New Jersey politics'
- Arab lawmakers stage walk out of Israeli parliament session
- Upset at being sidelined in talks, Pakistan warns Taliban
- German union scraps strikes this week at Lufthansa unit
- Jennifer Holliday enjoys 'a new lease on life' on Broadway
- Kosovan sports car enthusiast builds a Lamborghini replica
- Bale cements future at Real Madrid with contract extension
- Maxx Properties Announces Leadership Changes
- UK Home Secretary rejects inquiry into Orgreave clash
- Sri Lanka leads Zimbabwe by 169 runs in 1st test
- Man dressed as Freddy Krueger shoots 5 people at Texas party
- Bosnian court jails 7 people for fighting in Syria
- Timothy Pratt
- Timothy Pratt
- Timothy Pratt, Andrew Cuomo
- In California drought, a $350 million experiment on tastes
- Sweden declares WWII hero Raoul Wallenberg dead, 71 years after he disappeared in Hungary
- Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer
- Kadri Gursel
- Tamron Hall
- Timothy Pratt
- Bryant Gumbel, Matt Lauer
- Regis Philbin, Kathie Lee Gifford
- The Latest: Potential jurors being told to follow evidence
- Pennsylvania trio arraigned on gun charges in New Jersey
- HRW: Boko Haram refugees raped by officials, security force
- Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford
- A rare feat: 100 percent of recalled trucks repaired
- Aedes aegypti mosquito
- Andy Murray finally has a chance to become No. 1
- 21st Century Fox Names Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer
- 21st Century Fox Names Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer
- Mark Carney
- Mark Carney
- Sri Lanka holds big lead over Zimbabwe in 1st test
- Study: Drilling may have caused deadly 1933 California quake
- Aficionado de autos en Kosovo se construye "Lamborghini"
- Mary Simcox
- Zika ravages testes of mice; study raises concern about men
- 3 reasons the Fed will likely leave rates alone this week
- Fatima Nimr
- The Latest: Judge: Pulse gunman calls must be released
- Finland to operate world's 1st LNG-powered icebreaker
- Palestinian accused of negligent homicide in police shooting
- Michel Temer
- NATO, Russia to hold parallel drills in the Balkans
- Czech brewer Budvar claims trademark victory in Portugal
- Ethiopia says 2,000 arrested and released in emergency
- Business events scheduled for Tuesday
- BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US
- Carrie Underwood
- Rwanda accuses 22 French army officers of genocide
- Workers threaten to sue Rio Olympics over late payments
- Correction: Christie-Traffic Jams-The Latest story
- Chris Stapleton
- DA: Man who had kids with 14-year-old abused her 5 sisters
- Clinton shapes agenda for first year of potential presidency
- Mary Staley Clark
- After Saudi halts oil shipments, Egypt turns to Iraq deal
- Finance records contradict Indiana Senate candidate's image
- Micahel Symon
- Micahel Symon
- Micahel Symon
- Micahel Symon
- Ohio man accused of dumping manure at county Democratic HQ
- Ken Bone
- Duane Morris Opens Taiwan Office
- Lapolla Industries Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2016
- Jim Adams
- Police: Drunken driver hits 3 on Halloween weekend in Salem
- With election looming, Hollywood votes for escapism
- Palestinian gunman killed after wounding 3 Israeli soldiers
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Ivan Daniliants
- Sweden declares hero Wallenberg officially dead
- Dan Glaze
- Leanna Taylor
- Adele
- UN official says Yemen on verge of collapse
- Lawyer for Alabama death row inmate disappointed by decision
- Deputy uses Taser to subdue high school boy after assault
- Police: Kansas City 3-year-old shot to death by brother, 5
- Your 2 cents: New Jersey gas tax hike is boosting Uber fares
- Hytera erweitert DMR-Portfolio mit der Einführung von Funkgeräten für Einsteiger
- Marco Rubio, Rebecca Sosa
- Hillary Clinton
- Leanna Taylor, Maddox Kilgore
- Google treats users to cat-against-ghosts game for Halloween
- Probe clears ex-EU Commission chief of breaking ethics rules
- Marco Rubio
- Hillary Clinton
- Mosul Today: Iraqi forces take last village east of Mosul
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Timothy Pratt
- Daughter calls fallen state trooper father 'hero of heroes'
- Adele opens up on postpartum depression battle, alcohol use
- Paire's 14 aces not enough as he loses to Lorenzi in Paris
- UN extends Syria chemical weapons inspection mandate
- Cam Fowler, Dylan Strome, Matthew Hackett
- Justin Ross Harris
- Pakistan: Indian fire kills 4, wounds 6 civilians in Kashmir
- Omer Yurtseven
- Ireland's Jackson, O'Brien, O'Mahony to miss NZ in Chicago
- Syrian military vows to repel Aleppo insurgent attack
- Study: Next US president must act fast on Colorado River
- 2 more 2018 World Cup stadiums in Russia delayed
- Donald Trump
- Mike Pence
- Donald Trump
- French troops end mission to Central African Republic
- Donald Trump
- Gavin Wright
- Donald Trump, Bobby Knight
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Israel asks for delay in West Bank outpost demolition
- Mike Pence
- Mike Pence
- Leanna Taylor, Maddox Kilgore
- Mike Pence
- The Latest: Cosby seeks competency test on 13 other accusers
- Donald Trump
- Romania: 2 Canadians to sleep in coffins at Dracula's Castle
- Donald Trump, Bobby Knight
- At least 17 dead in Chicago's street violence over weekend
- Ivan Daniliants
- Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales to Middle Americas
- Aetna and Banner Health Launch a New Joint Venture Health Plan in Arizona
- NCAA rules NC State freshman Yurtseven must sit 9 games
- Cristina Fernandez
- Cristina Fernandez
- Donald Trump
- NAACP: Stop removing voters from rolls in North Carolina
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Mike Pence
- Mike Pence
- Family Returns Home to Chicago after 4 Months in Intensive Care Following Infant’s Life-Saving Heart Surgery and Liver Transplant at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford
- Mike Pence
- Ivan Daniliants
- Donald Trump
- Stephen Breyer
- Elena Kagan
- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney to extend term and stay in position until June 2019
- Justice Breyer, the fashion maven, makes a colleague swoon
- Britain's MI5 spy agency looks to science to keep UK safe
- Bieber settles lawsuit that brought judge's arrest threat
- Argentina ex-leader Fernandez in court over corruption case
- Music and Sports Legends Celebrate the MMRF
- Music and Sports Legends Celebrate the MMRF
- Music and Sports Legends Celebrate the MMRF
- Music and Sports Legends Celebrate the MMRF
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Court says yes to vanity, no to profanity on license plates
- CNN: Not happy with Brazile's talk about debate questions
- Iraqi special forces poised on eastern edge of Mosul
- Easter Seals Bay Area Appoints Cynthia Riha as New COO
- Dave Archambault II
- Linwood Barclay writes finale to Promise Falls trilogy
- Cristina Fernandez
- Donald Trump, Bobby Knight
- Cessna Announces Performance Increase for Citation Longitude
- Donald Trump, Bobby Knight
- Donald Trump, Bobby Knight
- Olympic broadcaster says impounded equipment in Rio released
- Nine-game NHL tryouts create uncertainty for young players
- Donald Trump
- Federal judge throws out rape and murder convictions of two former sailors who claimed their confessions were coerced
- Suspect in Kansas bombing plot calls hearing 'ridiculous'
- Garmin® expands portfolio of ADS-B solutions for popular business aircraft
- NextGen Crowdfunding Announces Investor Commitments in Title III Equity Crowdfunding Pass $10 Million Milestone
- Donald Trump
- Stars' Ales Hemsky out 5-6 months following hip surgery
- Innovation, Elegance and Capability Unite in the New Citation Hemisphere; Cessna Selects Engine, Avionics and Fly-by-Wire Suppliers for the Latest in Its Large-Cabin Citation Business Jet Family
- Donald Trump
- Bank of England Governor Carney to stay through June 2019
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Hackers say they're revealing more from trove of NSA data
- Hillary Clinton
- Water war trial underway for disputed watershed in Southeast
- He said, she said: AP writers predict top winners at CMAs
- Mayor: High-profile trials can let Charleston show unity
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Guardiola calls for City to keep cool head against Barcelona
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- 4 bodies found on highway near Mexican capital
- Axalta Coating Systems Opens Powder Coating Learning and Development Center
- Jimmie Johnson
- Hillary Clinton
- Taur Matan Ruak
- Jorge Carlos Fonseca
- Hillary Clinton
- Justices sympathetic to girl suing school over service dog
- Antonio Luis Santos da Costa
- Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, Michel Temer
- Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Michel Temer
- Hillary Clinton
- Michel Temer, Jose Serra
- Diego Simone
- Canary Islands selected as alternate giant telescope site
- Hillary Clinton
- Filipe Nyusi, Antonio Costa, Evaristo do Espirito Santo, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Taur Matan Ruak, Jose Serra, Michel Temer, Antonio Guterres, Jorge Carlos Fonseca, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Manuel Vicent, Murade Murargy
- Kristin Chenoweth
- Hillary Clinton
- Keira Knightley
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- US approves 2 types of genetically engineered potatoes
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Ella Purnell
- Sherrod Brown
- Keira Knightley
- The Latest: Emergency hearing scheduled in NC voter case
- Laura Carmichael
- Hillary Clinton
- Video shows knife carried by man fatally hurt in police van
- Writing in your vote for president? It might not get counted
- Hytera élargit son portefeuille DMR avec des modèles radio d'entrée de gamme
- Rubbing the statue's toe and other good times in Edinburgh
- Zayn Malik
- Nun recounts roar of earth during morning prayers
- Zayn Malik
- Zayn Malik
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Viacom Announces Leadership Transition
- Viacom Announces Leadership Transition
- Markets Right Now: US stocks close mostly unchanged Monday
- Officers assisting in court-ordered commitment kill Ohio man
- Judge throws out convictions of 2 'Norfolk Four' defendants
- Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
- Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
- Fallout from Kirk's comment weakens bid for 2nd Senate term
- Hillary Clinton
- Pipeline protest won't stop North Dakota deer gun hunting
- No charges for cops who shot woman after she fired at them
- World Cup trophy designer Silvio Gazzaniga dies at 95
- A look at key players in the Dakota Access pipeline fight
- 2 jockeys hospitalized after 4-horse pileup
- Study blames low 2015 Western snowpack on high temperatures
- Madrid defender Pepe set to miss Champions League match
- Level 3 and Baker Hughes climb while Zimmer and Nike fall
- Turkey's case against Muslim cleric has merit: US official
- Taylor Swift
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Monday
- George Strait
- Southwest flight attendants narrowly approve new contract
- Viacom names Robert Bakish acting president, CEO
- Looking at CMA Awards by the
- Albany International Reports Third-Quarter Results
- Sport institute trial put on hold after founder hospitalized
- The Latest: Mom in hot car death pushed on dad's double life
- Michael Reger Settles SEC Administrative Proceedings
- Judge gives tentative OK to $151 million settlement in class-action suit arising from 2014 West Virginia chemical spill
- BC-US--Index, US
- The Latest: $151M settlement in chemical leak lawsuit
- Election Day promises to be a marathon
- Bill Baroni
- Bill Baroni
- Bridget Kelly
- Business Highlights
- Turkey detains opposition newspaper editor, columnists
- Third phase of Flint water line replacement program starts
- Connect with Global Business Leaders Dedicated to Performance Improvement at the Capability Counts 2017 Conference in Washington, DC
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Police renew probe of attack on autistic teen runner at meet
- Donald Trump
- Ex-wife: Father cared deeply for child who died in hot car
- Do candy and soda makers belong at a dietitians' conference?
- Denver woman charged in shooting during pipeline protest
- Ohio cops: Boy, 3, accidentally shot to death by 7-year-old
- Kingston Digital Releases 256GB Capacity microSDXC Class 10 UHS-I Card
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Valencia draws at Deportivo as struggling ex-champions meet
- Rimini Street aumenta la inversión en Australia y Nueva Zelanda, abre nueva oficina en Melbourne
- The Latest: 3 charged with aiding Oklahoma fugitive
- Rimini Street investiert verstärkt in Australien und Neuseeland und eröffnet Niederlassung in Melbourne
- Rimini Street accroît ses investissements en Australie et en Nouvelle-Zélande, et ouvre un nouveau bureau à Melbourne.
- Rimini Street Increases Investment in Australia and New Zealand, Opens New Melbourne Office
- Rimini Street aumenta o investimento na Austrália e Nova Zelândia, abre novo escritório em Melbourne
- Palestinian lawyer fights for women, one divorce at a time
- Palestinian lawyer fights for women, one divorce at a time
- BC-SOC--English Results
- BC-SOC--English Standings
- BC-SOC--English Summaries
- The Latest: Philadelphia transit talks ongoing, strike looms
- Terry Francona
- Terry Francona
- Judge tentatively OKs $151M settlement in chemical leak suit
- Democrats say Trump, GOP are intimidating voters in 4 states
- Bill would give temporary work visas to foreign fishermen
- Aegion Corporation Reports 2016 Third Quarter Financial Results
- The Latest: Pipeline protesters disagree on tactics
- Supreme Court rejects appeal over Ohio provisional ballots
- Fierce gun battle in Oklahoma ends with fugitive dead
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
- Bradley still seeking 1st win as Swansea loses at Stoke
- In book, Zayn opens up about eating disorder, 1D, anxiety
- Trump warns of 'constitutional crisis' but term is vague
- Wisconsin Sen. Johnson defends investment in Irish company
- White supremacist Trump backer targets McMullin in robo call
- Torino slipping away from Europe after draw at Udinese
- Obamas hand out treats at the White House for Halloween
- Biogen to invest $92 million in Puerto Rico, create 350 jobs
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Barack Obama