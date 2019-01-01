英文新聞列表 English News List
- 7 dead as Somali troops fight al-Shabab in town near capital
- Kate Brown, Michael Schill
- 'Played the fool': Car owners slam Volkswagen emissions deal
- Trump v. Clinton: How to stream the last presidential debate
- Deal calls for delay Congo vote until early 2018
- Robot pilots may someday fly passenger and cargo planes
- Readers will feel lost in 'The Tourist' by Robert Dickinson
- BioMonde’s Biosurgical Debridement Product BioBag is Now Available on the VA Federal Supply Schedule (FSS)
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- John Kerry, Matteo Renzi, Joe Biden
- Review: A boy comes of age in achingly powerful 'Moonlight'
- Dave Johns
- Dave Johns, Hayley Squires,
- John Kerry, Matteo Renzi
- John Kerry, Matteo Renzi
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The Latest: Service underway for 2 slain California officers
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- John Kerry, Matteo Renzi, Joe Biden, Agnese Landini
- Paul Laverty, Hayley Squires, Ken Loach
- Jeremy Corbyn
- Ken Loach, Jeremy Corbyn
- Qualifier Copil beats 6th-seeded Sousa in European Open
- Pregnant manatee flown from Connecticut aquarium to Florida
- The Latest: Judge says he's inclined to back Volkswagen deal
- ISACA Firmware Security Research Highlights Shortcomings, Vulnerabilities
- Javier Hernandez, Jan Vertonghen
- Mario Taracena
- NY student's IS group death will likely be evidence at trial
- WHY IT MATTERS: Veterans
- Kerry Washington
- Admir Mehmedi, Danny Rose
- NTSB blames pilot error for Ohio jet crash that killed 9
- F. Murray Abraham
- F. Murray Abraham, Gregory Annenberg Weingarten, Billie Jean King, Daniel Libeskind
- Billie Jean King, F. Murray Abraham
- Video shows tussle over naked Hillary Clinton statue in NYC
- Guatemala prosecutors seek to investigate top lawmaker
- Hakan Calhanoglu, Harry Kane
- Disneyland's Tower of Terror making way for 'Guardians' ride
- Jan Vertonghen, Stefan Kiessling
- Rolling Stone defamation trial over rape article begins
- Astronaut describes career detour to US health director
- VIEWERS' GUIDE: Candidates hone final arguments for Round 3
- Chinese-Mexican businessman extradited to Mexico
- Ricardo van Rhijnc, Diogo Jota
- CORRECTS: Kansas man sentenced to 15 months in prison for helping failed plot to plant fake bomb at Army post
- Ricardo van Rhijnc, Diogo Jota
- Victor Wanyama, Stefan Kiessling
- Kansas man accused in failed Army base bomb plot sentenced
- Victor Wanyama, Stefan Kiessling
- Woosnam, Love, Ochoa, Mallon chosen for Hall of Fame
- Jelle Vossen
- Scientists say study was misinterpreted in red wolf decision
- Jelle Vossen
- Gareth Bale
- Charles Aranguiz, Erik Lamela
- Gareth Bale
- Gareth Bale
- Gareth Bale
- In Mosul, residents report new terrors as Iraqi forces near
- Charles Aranguiz, Erik Lamela
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- Clinton team's surprise most valuable player? Michelle Obama
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- Aleksei Ionov, Andrea Raggi
- Erik Lamela, Stefan Kiessling
- Stefan Kiessling, Victor Wanyama
- Gareth Bale
- Mike Pence, Matthew Arnold
- Roger Schmidt
- Roger Schmidt
- Mike Pence, Karen Pence, Matthew Arnold
- Diogo Jota, Benoit Poulain
- Ivan Marcano
- Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment anuncia oAnimais Fantásticos™: Casos do Mundo da Bruxaria para dispositivos móveis
- Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment anuncia oAnimais Fantásticos™: Casos do Mundo da Bruxaria para dispositivos móveis
- Mauricio Pochettino
- Marcelo
- Bibras Natcho, Bernardo Silva
- Marcelo
- APNewsBreak: US citizen born in refugee camp sues to marry
- Mike Pence, Evelyn Poole-Kober, Daniel Ashley
- Son Heung-min
- Mike Pence, Daniel Ashley, Karen Pence
- Mike Pence
- Vincent Janssen
- Donald Trump
- Mike Pence
- Mike Pence
- Karim Benzema, Adam Hlousek
- Marcelo, Guilherme
- Tomas Pina, Andre Silva
- Marcelo, Guilherme
- Toni Kroos, Guilherme
- Hector Herrera, Jelle Vossen
- Jonathan Tah, Erik Lamela
- Miroslav Radovic
- Donald Trump
- Ludovic Butelle, Felipe
- Lacina Traore, Tiemoue Bakayoko
- Otavio,Claudemir
- Zinedine Zidane
- Zinedine Zidane
- Tim Kaine
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Bjorn Engels, Andre Silva
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Jakub Rzezniczak
- Tim Kaine
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Tim Kaine
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Hector Herrera ,Anthony Limbombe
- Bernardo Silva, gor Akinfeev
- Hugo Lloris, Javier Hernandez
- Hugo Lloris
- Drive Traffic, Speed Mobile Payments with FIS BuyWay
- Daniel Conaghan
- Hugo Lloris, Javier Hernandez
- Legia's Thibault, Jakub Rzezniczak
- Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Elizabeth Warren
- Javier Hernandez
- Retaken villages show IS increasingly driven underground
- The Latest: Trump says ignore mainstream news media
- Long-time business correspondent Ali Velshi joining MSNBC
- Marcelo, Vadis Odjidja
- Romania: 10 arrested, in suspected wine tax evasion
- Nuno Espirito Santo
- Mauricio Pochettino
- Mauricio Pochettino
- DCT Industrial Trust® Appoints Tobias Hartmann to Its Board of Directors
- Miroslav Radovic , Pepe
- Tim Kaine
- Lars Bender, Son Heung-min
- Harvard graduate students reach deal to vote on unionization
- Tim Kaine
- Tim Kaine
- Texas man faces life in prison in slayings of wife, 2 others
- Class-action lawsuit seeks sweeping help for Flint students
- Cheer up, Americans, say Canadians _ you're great
- Donald Trump
- Fluor Completes Module Fabrication for Oil Sands Project
- Tim Kaine
- Valentin Yudashkin
- Aaron Sanchez
- Aaron Sanchez
- Witnesses back People writer's account of Trump sex assault
- Aaron Sanchez
- Aaron Sanchez
- Valentin Yudashkin
- Lucas Vazquez
- Lucas Vazquez
- The Latest: Closing arguments beginning in Derrick Rose case
- Julian Baumgartlinger, Dele Alli
- Foreign holdings of US Treasury securities fell in August
- Kamil Glik, Bibras Natcho
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Tomasz Jodlowiec
- Inmate's lawyers turn to courts in effort to halt execution
- NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' has lowest ratings since 2011
- Authorities: No terror link in brief Brussels hostage-taking
- Edward W. Stack
- Edward W. Stack
- Nielsen's top programs for Oct. 10-16
- Yahoo tops 3Q profit forecasts
- Discovery Channel’s New Season of Texas Trocas Features Axalta’s Paint
- Mauricio Pochettino
- Vet's daughter: Sen. Johnson didn't do enough for her family
- Illinois agency: YouTube glitch behind training video porn
- No-brainer: $300K campaign to rescue Dorothy's ruby slippers
- Miguel Layun
- Mikael Ymer upsets Verdasco at Stockholm Open
- Plane from Haiti carrying 3 crashes off Dominican Republic
- Texas agency rejects Turkey's complaint about school system
- Alvaro Morata, Lucas Vazquez
- Julian Baumgartlinger, Danny Rose
- Suit seeks voter registration extension in coastal Georgia
- Oliver Torres , Ruud Vormer
- Pence visits firebombed office, defends 'rigged' claims
- Djibril Sidibe, Lacina Traore
- Netflix and UnitedHealth climb; IBM and Amaya stumble
- Sexual consent, debated across US, key to Derrick Rose case
- Tulowitzki, Napoli
- Monaco rescues draw against CSKA with late Silva goal
- Eric Dier
- Hans Vanaken, Otavio,Danilo,
- Ruud Vormer,
- Robert 'Big Sonny' Edwards, member of The Intruders, dies
- Arkansas prosecutor: Officer-involved shooting justified
- Terrence Cunningham
- Mahrez extends Leicester's perfect start in Champions League
- 2 slain Palm Springs officers remembered by thousands
- Jamaica celebrates reggae legend Peter Tosh with new museum
- New pool of Zika-positive mosquitoes trapped in Miami Beach
- Red Bull TV’s Driving Dirty: The Road to the Baja 1000 Follows Five Teams’ Journeys to the Legendary Desert Race
- Sanchez
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Virgin Cruises Sets Sail under New Moniker “Virgin Voyages”
- Virgin Cruises Sets Sail under New Moniker “Virgin Voyages”
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Man pleads guilty to fraud in Chicago schools bribery case
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump supporter
- Autopsy: Woman found buried with chips, perfume and a note
- Kamil Glik, Lacina Traore
- CSBK Announces Grand Opening of Montclair Banking Center
- World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists (WFSA) Signs Commitment to Support Patient Safety Movement’s Mission of Zero Patient Deaths by 2020
- World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists (WFSA) Signs Commitment to Support Patient Safety Movement’s Mission of Zero Patient Deaths by 2020
- Wife of ex-US Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. completes prison term
- FBI: Number of officers killed on duty decreased in 2015
- Madrid cruises past Legia Warsaw in Champions League
- Andre Silva
- Andre Silva
- Andre Silva
- Bernardo Silva, Djibril Sidibe
- Dortmund claims 3 points against Sporting
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Tuesday
- DC Council decides to vote on right-to-die bill
- Court mandates new recovery plan for Mexican gray wolves
- Leverkusen and Tottenham draw 0-0 in Champions League
- Judge rules EPA must evaluate its impact on coal industry
- Gov't announces new steps to protect airline consumers
- Justin Trudeau
- Porto beats Brugge 2-1 with injury-time penalty
- Court hears copyright dispute over Turtles' 'Happy Together'
- Josh Donaldson
- Justin Trudeau
- Samir Nasri gives Sevilla 1-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb
- Man testifying in girl's slaying is caught texting on stand
- Andre Silva
- Nuno Espirito Santo
- Buffon back to his brilliant best as Juve wins at Lyon
- America's Cup schedule released amid arbitration silence
- Ivan Marcano
- Bernardo Silva, Bibras Natcho
- Felipe Gedoz, Alex Telles
- Andre Silva
- Genesis HealthCare System Launches Xenex Germ-Zapping Robot During International Infection Prevention Week
- Danilo,Hans Vanaken
- Danilo ,Anthony Limbombe
- Justin Trudeau
- Wang Chaoyong
- Wang Chaoyong Justin Trudeau
- Alex Telles, Ricardo van Rhijn
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Union Bank and the American Heart Association Unveil 2017 Rose Parade® Float, Keep the Beat Alive
- Donaldson, Kluber
- Bill Cosby
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Goins
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Roberto Perez
- Aaron Sanchez
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Tokio in de top 3 van de GPCI 2016 stedenranglijst; Londen en New York blijven respectievelijk op plaats een en twee, Parijs zakt naar de vierde plaats
- Tokyo conquista la terza posizione nella classifica delle metropoli GPCI 2016; mantengono le prime due posizioni Londra e New York, mentre Parigi scivola al quarto posto
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Matteo Renzi, Agnese Landini
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Matteo Renzi, Agnese Landini
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Matteo Renzi, Agnese Landini
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama,
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama,
- Tokio rückt in die Top 3 der Städterangliste GPCI 2016 auf; London und New York behalten die ersten beiden Plätze, Paris fällt auf den vierten Platz
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Matteo Renzi, Agnese Landini
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Matteo Renzi, Agnese Landini
- Tokio Asciende al Tercer Puesto en el GPCI 2016 City Rankings; Londres y Nueva York Conservan las Primeras Dos Posiciones, París Cae al Cuarto Puesto
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama,
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Matteo Renzi, Agnese Landini
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Matteo Renzi, Agnese Landini
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Matteo Renzi, Agnese Landini
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Matteo Renzi, Agnese Landini
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Matteo Renzi, Agnese Landini
- Donald Trump
- Chris Tierney, Nick Leddy
- Melker Karlsson
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Agnese Landini, Matteo Renzi
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Agnese Landini, Matteo Renzi
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Matteo Renzi,
- Dennis Seidenberg, Melker Karlsson
- Donald Trump
- Matt Duchene, Dmitry Orlov
- ATPエレクトロニクス、業界初DDR3L-1866 ECC機能付きSODIMMリリース
- Alex Ovechkin, Braden Holtby
- Donald Trump
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
- Jose "Gil" Vega, Jose Vega
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
- Jose "Gil" Vega, Jose Vega
- Jacques Demers Max Pacioretty Michel Therrien Carey Price
- Tristan Thompson
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Matteo Renzi, Agnese Landini
- Andrew Nicholson, LeBron James
- Bernie 1
- Marcus Thornton, Mike Dunleavy
- LeBron James, Marcin Gortat
- Kevin Love, Markieff Morris
- Bernie 1
- Bernie 1
- Bernie 1
- Scott Brooks
- Nikita Nesterov, Derek MacKenzie
- Donald Trump
- Ben Bishop, Reilly Smith
- Ben Bishop
- Aaron Ekblad, Tyler Johnson
- Vincent Lecavalier, Steven Stamkos, Derek MacKenzie
- Goran Dragic, Elfrid Payton
- La technologie Aerogen réduit de 32 % les admissions en services d'urgence1
- James Taylor, Kim Taylor
- James Taylor
- Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld
- Mattias Ekholm, Lauri Korpikoski
- Rachael Ray, John Cusimano
- Pekka Rinne, Radek Faksa
- Alex Ovechkin, Tyson Barrie
- Antoine Roussel, Mike Fisher
- Alex Ovechkin, Francois Beauchemin
- Damjan Rudez, Wayne Ellington
- Erik Spoelstra
- John Turturro, Katherine Borowitz
- Anthony Beauvillier
- Radek Faksa, Pekka Rinne
- Anthony Beauvillier
- Brooks Orpik, Gabriel Bourque
- Anders Lee, Aaron Dell
- Aaron Dell
- Jaroslav Halak
- Technologie von Aerogen reduziert Klinikeinlieferungen aus der Notaufnahme um 32 Prozent1
- Media Advisory: The Famous Grouse Sets a New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Longest Practice Putting Green
- Alexei Emelin Conor Sheary
- Dwight Howard, Omer Asik
- Dennis Schroder, Dante Cuningham
- Al Montoya Patric Hornqvist
- Malcolm Delaney, Langston Galloway
- Marc-Andre Fleury
- Alexander Radulov Marc-Andre Fleury
- Senators Coyotes
- Senators Coyotes
- Senators Coyotes
- Senators Coyotes
- Russell Westbook, Jameer Nelson
- Jusuf Nurkic, Steven Adams
- Colton Sceviour
- James Taylor, Kim Taylor
- Mario Andretti, Barbra Andretti-Curto
- naime Kahn
- Andrew Cuomo, Sandra Lee
- Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld
- Rachael Ray, John Cusimano
- Ondrej Palat, Anton Stralman
- Alex Killorn
- Will Barton, Andre Roberson
- Darcy Kuenper, Nick Shore, Christian Folin
- Darren Erman
- Brayden Point, Jonathan Marchessault, James Reimer
- Matt Dumba, Jason Pominville
- Virgin Cruises vaart nieuwe koers onder de naam “Virgin Voyages”
- Virgin Cruises vaart nieuwe koers onder de naam “Virgin Voyages”
- Kenneth Faried, Kyle Singler, Semaj Christon
- Mark Streit, Michal Neuvirth, Ivan Provorov, Dennis Rasmussen, Jordin Tootoo
- Mark Streit, Michal Neuvirth, Ivan Provorov, Dennis Rasmussen, Jordin Tootoo
- Tanner Pearson, Erik Haula
- Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Michal Neuvirth
- Curtis McKenzie
- Fabiola Gianotti
- Calle Jarnkrok, Craig Smith, Jamie Benn, John Klingberg
- Andrew Nicholson, Channing Frye
- Air Force: Toxic chemicals released into city's sewer system
- Kevin Love, Markieff Morris
- LeBron James, Kelly Oubre
- Markel Brown, Marcus Thornton
- Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Celsius
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Celsius/Fahrenheit
- Marc-Andre Fleury Paul Byron
- Barack Obama, Matteo Renzi
- Marc-Andre Fleury Matt Cullen Brendan Gallagher
- Barack Obama
- Senators Coyotes
- Australian casino staff detained in China yet to be charged
- Philipp Grubauer, Dmitry Orlov, Karl Alzner, Daniel Winnik, Nicklas Backstrom
- Al Montoya Phil Kessel
- Conor Sheary
- David Desharnais Max Pacioretty Andrew Shaw
- LeBron James, Markieff Morris
- Omer Asik, Edy Tavares
- Philipp Grubauer, T.J. Oshie
- The Latest: Obama notes Italian contributions to US
- Tim Frazier, Will Bynum
- Thom Jones, author of 'The Pugilist at Rest,' dies at 71
- Marian Hossa, Michal Neuvirth, Andrew MacDonald
- China's economic growth held steady at 6.7 percent in the quarter ending in September
- Marian Hossa, Michal Neuvirth, Andrew MacDonald
- Matteo Renzi
- Matteo Renzi
- Raffaele Cantone, Paolo Sorrentino
- Lance Stephenson, Kris Humphries, Thabo Sefolosha
- Jyrki Jokipakka, Zemgus Girgensons, Nicholas Baptiste, Sam Bennett,
- Robin Lehner, Micheal Ferland,
- Teresa Angela Grandis, Beatrice 'Bebe' Vio
- Marian Hossa
- Dante Cunningham, Edy Taraves, DeAndre Bembry
- Chance Bennett
- Dion Waiters
- Barack Obama, Matteo Renzi
- Frank Vogel
- Cory Schneider
- Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Marian Hossa
- AP Photographer Rodrigo Abd receives Cabot Prize
- Robert Kimbrough
- Mario Hezonja, James Johnson
- D.J. Augustin
- Marian Hossa
- Evan Fournier, Tyler Johnson
- Sergey Ryzhikov
- Senators: Loopholes allow for trafficking of tribal items
- Robert Kimbrough
- Robert Kimbrough
- Taylor Hall, John Gibson, P.A. Parenteau, Ryan Kesler
- Matteo Renzi
- Barack Obama, Matteo Renzi
- Danilo Gallinari, Victor Oladipo
- Semaj, Christon, Kenneth Faried
- Jacob Josefson, Kevin Bieksa, John Gibson
- Braden Holtby
- Brayden Point, James Reimer
- Gwen Stefani
- Steven Adams, Enes Kanter
- Lawyer says defense attorney helped Penn State edit release
- Brayden Point
- Dakota Fanning, Ewan McGregor, Jennifer Connelly
- Chinese astronauts enter space station following docking
- Senators Coyotes
- Senators Coyotes
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Jason Spezza, Pekka Rinne
- Michael Matheson
- Chris Wagner, Cory Schneider
- Robin Lehner, Zach Bogosian, Troy Brouwer,
- Ryan O'Reilly, Kyle Okposo, Sam Reinhart, Rasmus Ristolainen,
- Rudy Gay, J.J. Redick, DeMarcus Cousins
- Hong Kong fails to stop lawmakers from second try on oath
- Jaromir Jagr, Ben Bishop
- Jason Spezza, Pekka Rinne
- Ty Lawson, Luc Mbah a Moute, Anthony Tolliver
- Marc-Andre Fleury Brendan Gallagher Alexander Radulov
- Rudy Gay, Blake Griffin
- Jason Spezza
- Ben Bishop, Vincent Trocheck
- MEMS Drive Raises $11M in Series B Funding
- Al Montoya David Desharnais Andrew Shaw
- David Desharnais Marc-Andre Fleury Brian Dumoulin
- Marc-Andre Fleury David Desharnais
- Vincent Trocheck
- Darcy Kuemper, Tanner Pearson
- Stephen Johns, Devin Shore, Johnny Oduya, Kari Lehtonen
- Ron Garreston, DeAndre Jordan
- Luc Mbah a Moute, DeMarcus Cousins
- Asian shares climb as China posts steady growth, oil higher
- Wayne Simmonds, Corey Crawford
- Garrett Temple, Chris Paul
- Jason Zucker, Peter Budaj
- Senators Coyotes
- Senators Coyotes
- Senators Coyotes
- Senators Coyotes
- Jared Spurgeon
- DeMarcus Cousins, Marreese Speights
- Kathy Kohler
- Nick Allen, Mathew Burgart, Stephanie Allen
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Agnese Landini, Matteo Renzi
- NHL Capsules
- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Agnese Landini, Matteo Renzi
- Marian Hossa
- Steve Mason, Artem Anisimov
- Marian Hossa
- Obama honors Italy's leader at 'bittersweet' state dinner
- Tokyo se retrouve dans le top 3 du Rapport GPCI 2016 des villes les plus puissantes au monde ; Londres et New York conservent les deux premières places tandis que Paris chute à la quatrième place
- Tóquio sobe para o terceiro lugar nas classificações de cidade GPCI 2016; Londres e Nova Iorque mantêm os dois primeiros lugares, e Paris cai para o quarto
- China economic growth holds steady as retail spending rises
- Tokio osiąga podium rankingu miast GPCI 2016, Londyn i Nowy Jork pozostają na szczycie, Paryż spada na czwarte miejsce
- US fast food chain in Malaysia told to change hot dog name
- Alex Chiasson, Zemgus Girgensons
- Chad Johnson, Ryan O'Reilly
- Pro-Beijing side thwarts new Hong Kong lawmakers' oath redo
- Joe Biden, Ernest Moniz, John Holdren, Greg Simob
- 4 shot outside San Francisco schools; suspects at large
- Shea Weber
- Blue Jays stave alive, Dodgers shut out Cubs
- Former Yankee Kuroda to retire after Japan Series
- Philippine police van rams left-wing activists as protest at US Embassy turns violent
- DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins
- Luch Mbah a Moute, Ty Lawson
- Masood Ahmed
- Henrik Sedin scores in OT, Canucks beat Blues 2-1
- Philippine leader's China visit watched for shift to Beijing
- Ex-athletic director's testimony resumes in Penn State suit
- Heavy rainfall warning issued as Super Typhoon Haima to spare Taiwan
- Luc Mbah a Moute, Rudy Gay
- Biden to speak about White House push to find cancer cure
- Wesley Johnson, Willie Cauley-Stein
- Japan's Watanabe elected president of gymnastics federation
- Retrial set to open in 1979 missing-child case of Etan Patz
- Monahan scores in OT, Flames get first win of season
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- A pair of NBA coaches sidelined with illness and injury
- Underwater drone to investigate sonar contacts in MH370 hunt
- Edward Yiu Chung-yim
- Kometenhafter Aufstieg von Actility zur weltweiten Marktführerschaft im Bereich IoT mit „Start-up of the Year“-Award von EY gewürdigt
- Actility’s meteoric rise to global leadership in IoT recognized by EY “Start-up of the year” Award
- L’ascension fulgurante d’Actility au leadership mondial dans le domaine de l’IoT reconnue par le prix « Startup de l’année » d’EY
- Luc Mbah a Moute, Rudy Gay
- Masood Ahmed
- DeAndre Jordan, Willie Cauley-Stein
- Wesley Johnson, Willie Cauley-Stein
- Dave Joerger
- Masood Ahmed
- Raymond Felton, Ben McLemore
- Wesley Johnson, Ty Lawson
- Masood Ahmed
- DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Cutler
- Masood Ahmed
- Wong Ting-kwong
- Masood Ahmed
- Thomas Bach, Yoshiro Mori
- Thomas Bach, Yoshiro Mori
- Thomas Bach, Yoshiro Mori
- Shane Kimbrough, Sergey Ryzhikov, Andrey Borisenko
- Shane Kimbrough
- LendingCrowd Goes Live with P2P Investor Deal
- Shane Kimbrough
- Shane Kimbrough, Mark Vande Hei
- Shane Kimbrough, Sergey Ryzhikov
- Shane Kimbrough
- Sergey Ryzhikov
- Clinton, Trump set for last debate as ugly race nears finish
- Michel Temer Shinzo Abe
- Narendra Modi, Aung San Suu Kyi
- Narendra Modi, Aung San Suu Kyi
- Narendra Modi, Aung San Suu Kyi
- Narendra Modi, Aung San Suu Kyi
- Michel Temer Shinzo Abe
- Narendra Modi, Aung San Suu Kyi
- Michel Temer, Shinzo Abe
- Pope Francis
- US Justice Department to dispatch fewer election observers
- Pope Francis
- Pope Francis
- Un temps complet ou dix déesses du temps
- L’église Sainte-Ode est la plus belle église catholique au Sud de Taïwan
- La saveur des temps perdus à Taipei
- L’inscription du Tigre historique est endommagée par les graffitis
- Ex-professeur de NTU, Jacques Picoux trouvé mort après une chute de son appartement
- Starbucks Elevates Belinda Wong to Chief Executive Officer, Starbucks China; Targets 5,000 Stores in Mainland China by 2021
- Pope Francis
- Mekong effort fails after years of lavish foreign funding
- Pope Francis
- Taoyuan Airport world’s 4th best for overall experience: survey
- Jared Followill, Matthew Followill, Caleb Followill, Nathan Followill
- eBay
- Jared Followill, Matthew Followill, Caleb Followill, Nathan Followill
- Halliburton
- Morinari Watanabe
- Mario Draghi
- Pope Francis
- OT and Etisalat Launch the First Mobile Wallet Service in UAE
- Pope Francis
- Michel Temer, Shinzo Abe
- Michel Temer, Shinzo Abe
- Pampers für UNICEF: Ungebrochenes Engagement der Partner im Kampf gegen Tetanus bei Neugeborenen
- A világ városait rangsoroló 2016-os GPCI listán Tokió bekerült az első három helyezett közé; A listát továbbra is London és New York vezeti, Párizs visszaesett a negyedik helyre
- Stone Research Foundation Publishes Long-Term Study Results in Official ESSKA Journal
- POTTERY BARN DEBUTS HOLIDAY PRODUCT COLLABORATION WITH RENOWNED INDIAN FASHION DESIGNER SABYASACHI MUKHERJEE
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni
- Virgin Cruises sticht unter neuem Namen „Virgin Voyages“ in See
- Virgin Cruises prend la mer sous le nouveau nom « Virgin Voyages »
- Virgin Cruises salpa con il nuovo nome "Virgin Voyages"
- Virgin Cruises prend la mer sous le nouveau nom « Virgin Voyages »
- Virgin Cruises salpa con il nuovo nome "Virgin Voyages"
- Virgin Cruises sticht unter neuem Namen „Virgin Voyages“ in See
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni
- Iraqi general calls on IS militants in Mosul to surrender
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni
- Michael Moore
- Virat Kohli
- Bangladesh hoping to endure heat better than England
- EMAS Offshore Limited: Announcements Relating to Perisai Petroleum Teknologi Berhad
- Hardik Pandya
- Where Zika struck hardest, Brazil moms say more help needed
- Indonesia's parliament ratifies Paris climate change deal
- Germany: 4 police wounded in raid on anti-gov't extremist
- Umesh Yadav
- New Delhi zoo closed temporarily after birds die of bird flu
- Kane Williamson
- Tokio se přesunulo mezi nejlepší tři v žebříčku hodnocení světových měst GPCI 2016; Londýn a New York zůstávají na prvních dvou místech, Paříž spadla na čtvrtou příčku
- Gutter politics: DNC sorry after campaign bus dumps sewage
- The Latest: Save the Children says 5,000 fled Mosul area
- Boko Haram overruns Nigerian military base in northeast
- Axar Patel
- Hardik Pandya, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah
- French leader's frank comments in new book cause shockwaves
- Suspected IS bomber killed in raid in Turkey, official says
- Thomas Bach
- Charges dropped for ex-NFL player in golf course fracas
- Haiyan-like deluge feared as super typhoon nears Philippines
- 360insights Raises $30 Million to Fuel Global Growth of Channel Success Platform
- Best Buy's Geek Squad Launches New Home Wi-Fi Setup & Support Service
- Michael Moore debuts film on Trump weeks before vote
- Thomas Bach
- Tim Southee
- Benjamin Moore Reveals “Shadow” as Its Color of the Year 2017
- Ross Taylor
- James Neesham
- Martin Guptil
- Tim Southee
- Kane Williamson
- Martin Guptil
- Tim Southee
- iTutorGroup Hosts Press Conference With Yao Ming Following His Induction Into the NBA Hall of Fame
- Li Keqiang, Tabare Vazquez
- Tabare Vazquez, Li Keqiang
- Li Keqiang, Tabare Vazquez
- Pope Francis
- World stocks steady amid firm Chinese growth, earnings
- Li Keqiang, Tabare Vazquez, Wang Yi
- Garth Brooks joins Amazon's streaming service
- 62-year-old woman in Spain gives birth to third child
- No ID yet for slain woman despite tips, Ohio suspect's info
- Israel: Troops kill Palestinian woman approaching with knife
- The Latest: UK dentists slam child migrant X-Ray idea
- Faculty on strike at 14 Pennsylvania state universities
- Labor groups to make 3 demands regarding bill on Oct 25
- Talib Shaghati
- Cops: Saudi boy, 4, dies after 7-story fall in Philadelphia
- Talib Shaghati
- Norway's Johaug gets provisional 2-month doping suspension
- Puzi's Tai Zi culture festival to feature colorful subculture on Oct 22
- Robotic scan for horses could hold promise for human health
- The Latest: Obama half-brothers disagree on attending debate
- Conceding decline, South African rugby begins soul searching
- Virgin Cruises Zarpa bajo el Nuevo Nombre "Virgin Voyages"
- Virgin Cruises Zarpa bajo el Nuevo Nombre "Virgin Voyages"
- Austrian politician fined for 'Nazi' claims
- Police nab thief revealed by ‘bi bi’ sound of EasyCard reader
- Wrist injury ends Suarez Navarro's bid to reach WTA Finals
- India offers Myanmar's Suu Kyi help in energy, agriculture
- NYC police probe why stun gun wasn't used in fatal shooting
- Quotations in the News
- Retired officer detained in China spy case
- China element in XPEC probed
- National Palace Museum demands country name change
- Tainan councilor questions typhoon days off
- Taiwanese woman dies in Nevada accident
- Andrey Borisenko
- Virgin Cruises zarpa sob novo nome "Virgin Voyages"
- Virgin Cruises zarpa sob novo nome "Virgin Voyages"
- Global Financial Services and FinTech Firms Rapidly Adopting FairWarning for Salesforce for Data Protection and Governance
- Pope Francis
- Pope Francis
- Moroccan woman in Berlusconi sex scandal to face new trial
- Montenegro defends election day ban of Viber, WhatsApp
- Rhona Smith
- Rhona Smith
- Anaheim steps in as host of 2017 weightlifting world champs
- Precision Tactical Grade MEMS IMU Delivers Breakthrough System Level Advancements for Positioning and Navigation Applications
- Shipt to Launch Harris Teeter Grocery Delivery in Charlotte
- Veritas Technologies nomeia David Dart como diretor de RH
- Sungevity Appoints Drew Hamer Chief Financial Officer
- Rambus Bell ID Simplifies Tokenization Management for Banks
- Veritas Technologies Nombra a David Dart como Jefe de Recursos Humanos
- Veritas Technologies Appoints David Dart as Chief of HR
- EHNAC and HITRUST Announce Migration of HIPAA Security/Privacy Modules within EHNAC Accreditations to HITRUST’s CSF Framework
- Who Will Be America’s Next Taco Hero in Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” World Series Promotion?
- Pfizer Awarded Grant to Evaluate Vaccine to Protect Newborns Against Group B Streptococcus Infection
- The 2016 Bend Venture Conference Awards over $3,918,000 in Funding
- Who Will Be America’s Next Taco Hero in Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” World Series Promotion?
- Millennials Disrupting Age-Old Balance of Marketing Power, Survey Says
- Landowners, Exxon Mobil attorneys spar in appeals court
- Health Tech Pioneer Enlists Austin's Brightest Minds to Help Solve America's Healthcare Challenges
- Health Tech Pioneer Enlists Austin's Brightest Minds to Help Solve America's Healthcare Challenges
- Scola among 4 appointed by Bach to IOC athletes commission
- JORDAN BUGS
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- US home construction tumbled 9 percent in September amid sharp fall in apartment building
- Qdoba Mexican Eats® Announces Two Queso Flavors
- Riverbed SteelCentral Announces New Solutions, Providing Seamless Visibility Across the Enterprise
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Divers find 3rd body after blast at German chemical plant
- Pegasus TransTech Incorporates CAT Scale into Transflo Mobile Platform
- Review: 'Imaginators' lets kids build their own Skylanders
- EU police agency: 314 arrested in organized crime raids
- Starbucks plans to double stores in China in 5 years
- Fiat Chrysler recalls 224K Jeeps; air bags may not work
- Rodrigo Duterte
- UN official: Yemen needs more than brief truce to help needy
- Alexa-Enabled Speaker Now Available for $49.99
- Rodrigo Duterte
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Asia-Celsius
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Fahrenheit
- Meet Azalea the smoking chimp, new star at Pyongyang zoo
- Duterte's deference delights China but is questioned at home
- Samsung Display Launches Communication Portal for Public Information Display Panels
- Ada Gardner, Branch Manager in East Point, Ga., Receives Regions Bank’s Top Associate Honor
- BAE Systems Awarded $600 Million Multi-Service Contract for Laser-Guided Rockets
- Wakefern to Accept Chase Pay
- A.G. Sulzberger named deputy publisher of The New York Times
- Bach proposes holding 2020 events in disaster area
- Trump's boyhood home headed to auction
- Kurdish-led Syrian forces seize villages in northern Syria
- Terror bombing suspect moved from hospital to prison
- International Criminal Court convicts former Congo vice president of corruptly influencing witnesses
- Unusual October warmth could break more US records
- Howard Webb
- US home construction fell 9 percent in September
- 3 Canadians identified as Pennsylvania plane crash victims
- UN report: More children dying from conflict in Afghanistan
- The Latest: Professors, students take to picket lines
- Washington Prime Group to Offer Amazon Lockers at 50 Retail Centers
- GC&E Systems Group Awarded $28M Task Order at Fort Polk, LA
- ICC convicts former Congo VP of interfering with witnesses
- Morinari Watanabe, Bruno Grandi
- Italy and Russia to play 2 friendlies before 2018 World Cup
- X-Rite Showcases Collector-Edition ColorMunki Display and ColorChecker Passport Photo to Support Breast Cancer Research Foundation at PhotoPlus
- UN experts urge India to release rights activist in Kashmir
- ジャナス・キャピタル・グループとヘンダーソン・グループが対等合併案を発表
- Ricardo Lopes, Lee Jae-sung
- Pope Francis, Arnoldo Mosca Mondadori
- Fenerbahce team plane makes emergency landing in Budapest
- The Pfister® Hotel Welcomes Back Treasured Afternoon Tea Tradition
- MathWorks Introduces Risk Management Toolbox
- Michel Temer, Akihito
- Michael Jordan's 'Space Jam' returning to theaters
- Russian lawmakers back Putin's suspension of plutonium deal
- Trooper accused of misusing police database for women's info
- Experimental European Mars probe set for landing on Mars
- ワーナー・ブラザース・インタラクティブ・エンターテイメントがモバイルゲーム「Fantastic Beasts™: Cases From The Wizarding World」を発表
- ワーナー・ブラザース・インタラクティブ・エンターテイメントがモバイルゲーム「Fantastic Beasts™: Cases From The Wizarding World」を発表
- Vacation bliss in the South Pacific: Visiting Aitutaki
- Image of Asia: Taking a break during the harvest in Nepal
- Park Chu-young, Park Won-jae
- Thousands attend warlord's funeral in Ukraine's rebel east
- Lee Dong-gook, Kwak Tae-hwi
- Germany readies $26 billion fund for nuclear waste disposal
- Afghan government, Taliban officials hold new talks in Qatar
- Defendant back on stand in New Jersey bridge trial
- Teacher washed out boy's mouth with soap after he argued
- Arizona court hearing to focus on lethal injection drug
- Norway asked to host rotational force of US Marines
- SUNRIGHTS INC. Brings Beyblade Burst Animated Series to Disney XD in the U.S.
- Research from Xerox Services Uncovers Consumer Challenges ahead of Open Enrollment Period
- Staples Launches Licensing Program Expanding Its Footprint in Services
- International Fitness Company HYPOXI Launches U.S. Franchise Opportunities
- Khloe Kardashian calls sister Kim's robbery 'a wake up call'
- Crying inside? Creepy craze no joke for real clowns
- Wharton Research Data Services Announces Addition of Thomson Reuters SDC and KPI Datasets—Brings New Debt, Equity, and Merger Info to Researchers
- Rovio Entertainment: “Angry Birds, Happy Planet” climate action campaign honored with The UN Foundation’s Global Leadership Award
- Armen Yeresyan
- Morgan Stanley's earnings jump, helped by trading
- Jeonbuk beats Seoul to motor into Asian Champs League final
- Flint water panel calls for new emergency management rules
- Find the Joy of Giving This Holiday Season With Magnificent Gifts From Macy’s
- Axalta Announces 2016 Custom Finishes Calendar Competition Winners
- Forbes Releases November 8, 2016 Issue of Forbes Magazine Featuring An Exclusive First Look Inside Prelude Fertility, the $200 Million Startup That Wants to Stop the Biological Clock
- Thais honor late king by getting tattooed
- Matteo Renzi
- Matteo Renzi, Vali Nasr
- Matteo Renzi,
- Matteo Renzi,
- Matteo Renzi,
- Javier Duarte
- Bowie, Rosie Brown
- Kaia
- Madeline Mains, Keely O'Connor, Kaia, Bowie
- Kristine Florio
- Russian sports minister promoted to deputy premier
- Revlon® Welcomes Ciara as Global Brand Ambassador
- Arkansas ex-judge indicted on federal charges due in court
- Anti-pipeline encampment to move from federal to tribal land
- Harley-Davidson expects to lay off 5 percent of workforce
- Klyde Warren Park to Turn Purple for PurpleStride DFW
- Khloe Kardashian
- Official: Turkey to take up presidential system in January
- Man in Afghan uniform kills 1 US soldier, 1 US civilian
- Pets at work may help atmosphere - but bring their own risks
- Munster to return to action on Saturday after coach's death
- Can You Say “Leukoencephalopathy with Brainstem and Spinal Cord Involvement and Lactate Elevation” Three Times Fast?
- Key Metamaterial Patent to Fractal Antenna Systems
- For Suzy Nakamura, 'Dr. Ken' means diversity, 'gwishins'
- Russia opens new cathedral in Paris amid diplomatic tensions
- Regulators look to set standards for banks' cyber defenses
- Lawyers for officer charged with murder want trial moved
- Matteo Renzi,
- AP PHOTOS: Family portraits of babies disabled by Zika
- Matteo Renzi,
- Lawyer seeks dismissal of confession in Slender Man case
- Magazines now eligible for all journalism Pulitzer Prizes
- Nickelodeon Greenlights Third Season of Number-One Animated Series The Loud House
- Green Burrito, Premium Mexican Food Concept Affiliated with Carl’s Jr., Launches New Menu: Updated Look and Feel is a Feast for the Eyes and the Stomach
- Green Burrito, Premium Mexican Food Concept Affiliated with Carl’s Jr., Launches New Menu: Updated Look and Feel is a Feast for the Eyes and the Stomach
- Top soccer ref Howard Webb reveals how he endures OCD
- Georgia preparing to execute man who killed Atlanta officer
- Judge reviews Ohio mom's confession in 3 young sons' deaths
- Sergei Rudskoi
- Sylvia Burwell
- Sylvia Burwell
- Gary Volesky, Ed Matthaidess
- Gage Froerer, April Sintz
- Garth Brooks joins Amazon's streaming service
- Spotify's Top 10 most streamed tracks
- Rolling Stones cancel Las Vegas concert due to laryngitis
- Sylvia Burwell
- Spotify's Top 10 most viral tracks
- Sylvia Burwell, Nathan Auldridge
- Sylvia Burwell
- Sylvia Burwell
- Sergei Rudskoi
- 13.8M goal set for Obama's final health care sign-up season
- Fisherman reels in whopper of a lobster in Bermuda
- Czechs condemn UNESCO controversial Jerusalem resolution
- Classes resume at San Francisco schools where 4 teens shot
- Rafael Nadal inaugurates tennis academy in Spanish hometown
- Ferry service suspended between Puerto Rico, nearby islands
- Romanian leader urges tolerance for same-sex couples
- What's left of New York's Little Syria a short but rich tour
- Nigeria's leader meets 21 schoolgirls, vows to free the rest
- Harvey Fishbein,
- 3 Al-Jazeera journalists arrested in Somalia
- Stan Patz, Penelope Brady
- Michael Dreniak, Anthony Iacullo
- Michael Dreniak, Anthony Iacullo
- Joel Seidemann
- Michael Dreniak
- The Latest: Administrator testifies in Rolling Stone case
- Philippine police van rams protesters in front of US Embassy
- Genesis DynaSpectrum™ Awarded Best of What’s New by Popular Science
- Fearless teacher helps children of Albania's blood feuds
- Grassley: GOP can't stonewall a Clinton Supreme Court pick
- Battiston
- Andie MacDowell
- Slain teacher's family sues town, school system, cleaners
- ‘Tis the Season to Skip the Checkout Line with the New Sam’s Club Scan & Go Mobile App
- Ex-Turkish army chief: Gov't took no action against Gulen
- バンク・オブ・アメリカ、2016年第3四半期業績を発表
- North Korean ships not flying Tanzanian flag, official says
- Officials say a super typhoon has slammed into the northeastern Philippines with fierce winds and rain
- Andie MacDowell
- Jazz Crooner Ken Slavin Brings “Shaken, Not Stirred” to San Antonio’s Tobin Center
- Jazz Crooner Ken Slavin Brings “Shaken, Not Stirred” to San Antonio’s Tobin Center
- Hilton Celebrates All Meeting, Event and Travel Professionals as “WowMakers”
- A parceria Sagemcom e Plume oferece uma solução de Wi-Fi residencial adaptado e auto-optimizado para operadores de serviços de banda larga
- Andie MacDowell
- Eduardo Cunha
- Marty Allen, Steve Rossi
- 'Hot Boy' rapper Bobby Shmurda gets 7-year prison sentence
- Brazil impeachment leader arrested in corruption probe
- Candace Parker, Anna Cruz
- The Latest: Opening statements begin at missing-child trial
- Lindsay Whalen, Essence Carson
- Student protesters berate university head in South Africa
- Jailed 96 days on bogus charge: It is no one's fault?
- A look at US role against IS as Mosul offensive takes off
- Business owners replace idealists in legalization movement
- Bill Baroni, Michael Baldassare
- Berlin through new eyes: Syrian refugees offer guided tours
- Bridget Anne Kelly, Michael Critchley Jr., Michael Critchley
- Authorities detain 11 members of a modeling network
- Hundreds mourn top filmmaker Andrzej Wajda in Poland
- Venezuela frees opposition activist with US citizenship
- US general says Apache helicopters on attack in Iraq
- Feds exploring ways to preserve Revolutionary War-era home
- Cambridge BioMarketing Expands to West Coast with Oakland Office Opening
- Transcend Insights Receives TSIA Level II Certified Support Staff Excellence Center Award
- Bobby Shmurda
- Bobby Shmurda
- Austin Trail of Lights Returns for 52nd Year with New Lights, Sights and Sounds
- Kony Adds Industry Veteran to Lead Global Services
- Austin Trail of Lights Returns for 52nd Year with New Lights, Sights and Sounds
- Got Poor Credit? Prepare to Pay Double (or Even Triple!) for Auto Insurance
- Rock-smashing monkeys make flakes like early stone tools
- Juliet Marine Systems Unveils Plans to Construct Guardian Submersible Unmanned Surface Vehicle
- Arctic Cat Renews Partnership with National FFA Organization
- Revlon® begrüßt Ciara als weltweite Markenbotschafterin
- Mission ExoMars
- David Schwartz
- Florence Clery, Michael Fassbender
- Florence Clery, Michael Fassbender
- Michael Fassbender
- Tim Kaine
- Tim Kaine
- Ted Strickland
- Tim Kaine
- Tim Kaine
- Tim Kaine
- Tim Kaine
- Tim Kaine
- Tim Kaine
- Tim Kaine
- Tim Kaine
- Tim Kaine
- Tim Kaine
- State university faculty strike
- State university faculty strike
- State university faculty strike
- Hayward Fault Sign
- John Kerry, Ash Carter, Yun Byung-se, Han Min-koo
- John Kerry, Ash Carter, Yun Byung-se, Han Min-koo
- John Kerry, Yun Byung-se
- Axalta-sponsored Wolfast UniOvi MotoStudent IV Motorbike Unveiled
- Media Alert: Panda Power Funds to Commission Nation’s First Marcellus Shale-Gas Power Plant
- Media Alert: Panda Power Funds to Commission Nation’s First Marcellus Shale-Gas Power Plant
- Serhiy Rebrov
- John Kerry, Ash Carter, Yun Byung-se, Han Min-koo
- Yun Byung-se, Han Min-koo
- Rui Vitoria
- Kieran Tierney, Ibrahima Traore
- Science Exchange and SolveBio Announce That SolveBio Will Be Listed on the Science Exchange Marketplace
- Andre Hahn, Kolo Toure
- Vincent Lecavalier, Ed Snider
- Lionel Messi
- Eduardo Salvio, Artur Rudko
- Andres Iniesta
- Luis Suarez
- Luis Suarez
- Lionel Messi, Aleksandar Kolarov
- Lionel Messi, Aleksandar Kolarov
- Moussa Dembele
- Lionel Messi
- Carmen Balber
- BC-US--Grain Prices, US
- Djibril Sow
- Craig Gordon
- Javier Mascherano , Nolito
- Pep Guardiola
- Renard to face former team Ivory Coast at African Cup
- Nir Bitton, Oscar Wendt
- Savea returns to All Blacks team for Bledisloe Cup test
- Luis Suarez, Milorad Mazic
- Luis Suarez, Nicolas Otamendi
- US economy grows a bit faster in September, Fed says
- Marshals seize lawyer for court-ordered Guantanamo testimony
- Lionel Messi, Aleksandar Kolarov
- Video: Dem activist bragged about disrupting Trump rallies
- Croatia's new conservative government voted into office
- Javier Mascherano , Nolito
- Junior Moraes, Luisao
- Claudio Bravo
- Victor Lindelof, Junior Moraes
- Mandy Joha
- Lars Stindl, Erik Sviatchenko, Kolo Toure
- Jeremy Mathieu, John Stones
- Nir Bitton, Oscar Wendt
- Nir Bitton, Oscar Wendt
- Markets Right Now: Stocks end modestly higher
- The Latest: Verdict reached in rape lawsuit against NBA star
- FM says Serbia faces pressure to join sanctions on Russia
- Michael Drewniak, Anthony Iacullo
- Bill Baroni, Michael Baldassare
- Bridget Anne Kelly
- Lars Stindl
- Pablo Zabaleta
- El Salvador's hospital strike turning away patients
- Moussa Dembele
- Signs of the Ice Age in Wisconsin's Kettle Moraine
- Refuge occupier Bundy urges jurors to 'stand for freedom'
- Man with deformed skull charged with arson, attempted murder
- Swiss gov't to pay 2 Syrians wrongly held on terror charges
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Impulse Group Gives Modern Take on Classic ‘Golden Girls’ Moment
- Impulse Group Gives Modern Take on Classic ‘Golden Girls’ Moment
- Fernandinho
- Fernandinho
- Fernandinho
- Wayfair and A+E Networks® Announce a Fully-Shoppable Lifestyle Series “The Way Home”
- Tobias Strobl, Erik Sviatchenko
- Tobias Strobl, Erik Sviatchenko
- Pep Guardiola
- Derrick Rose
- Andre Hahn
- Andre Hahn
- Neymar
- Yun Byung-se
- John Kerry
- Aleksandar Kolarov
- Leaks put Assange at odds with Ecuador's warming up to US
- Neymar
- Messi hits 3 as Barcelona beats Guardiola's Man City
- Rambus Bell ID simplifie la gestion de la tokénisation pour les banques
- Rambus Bell ID vereinfacht Verwaltung der Tokenisierung für Banken
- Autopsy results revealed in death of Atlanta businesswoman
- Jury clears NBA's Derrick Rose in rape lawsuit
- Benfica beats Dynamo Kiev 2-0 in Champions League
- VIEWERS' GUIDE: Mind games, closing arguments in Round 3
- Czechs arrest Russian hacker sought by United States
- Andre Schubert
- Kolo Toure
- Texas couple pleads guilty in enslaved nanny case
- APNewsBreak: Trump Taj Mahal hints at reopening shut casino
- Callum McGregor
- Erik Sviatchenko, Andre Hahn
- Dominican officials recover debris from small plane crash
- Eduardo Salvio, Artur Rudko
- NASA: Jupiter spacecraft detects problem, turns off camera
- Rui Vitoria, Viktor Tsygankov, Nelson Semedo
- Carrasco fires Atletico to win over Rostov
- Images from the deep unveil weird and wild sea critters
- Yevhen Khacheridi, Raul Jimenez
- Moussa Dembele
- BC-US--Index, US
- Scott Brown, Mahmoud Dahoud,
- Raul Jimenez, Domagoj Vida
- The Latest: Hawaii citizens to protest fishing conditions
- Moenchengladbach pounces on Celtic errors, wins 2-0
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Wednesday
- Eduardo Salvio
- Linie rejsowe Virigin Cruises wyruszają w podróż pod nową nazwą “Virgin Voyages”
- Linie rejsowe Virigin Cruises wyruszają w podróż pod nową nazwą “Virgin Voyages”
- Devin Nunes, Mac Thornberry
- Phoenix serial killer 911 calls disclosed in bid for leads
- Argentines mourn crime, protest violence against women
- Rams begin practice in London aware of challenges ahead
- Phil Chess, co-founder of blues label Chess Records, dies
- Bayern back on track with 4-1 win vs PSV in Champions League
- Yahoo asks gov't to clear up email-surveillance reports
- Ron Medford
- Jon Bon Jovi
- Southern states see efforts to delay vote-related deadlines
- Mark Rosekind
- Chelsea Clinton
- Chelsea Clinton
- Cesar Navas, Fernando Torres
- Antoine Griezmann, Andrei Prepelita
- Yemen's 72-hour UN mediated ceasefire starts
- Zika testing urged for all pregnant women in Florida county
- Chelsea Clinton
- Chelsea Clinton
- Chelsea Clinton
- Lawmakers: Russia's violation of nuke treaty has 'worsened'
- Antoine Griezmann, Andrei Prepelita
- Nat Beuse
- Wells Fargo bank under criminal investigation in California for its sales practices
- Miwa Nishikawa
- Miwa Nishikawa
- Miwa Nishikawa
- Masahiro Motoki
- Issa Rae
- Masahiro Motoki
- Masahiro Motoki
- Masahiro Motoki
- Diego Simeone
- Issa Rae
- The Latest: Auction of Trump's boyhood home postponed
- China's LeEco sets out to shake up US consumer tech market
- American Express profit falls 10 percent, but tops estimates
- Yannick Carrasco, Aleksandr Erokhin
- Bon Jovi sets rumor straight on buying Tennessee Titans
- AP Explains: Etan Patz, missing boy who fueled movement
- CORRECTING and REPLACING Science Exchange and SolveBio Announce That SolveBio Will Be Listed on the Science Exchange Marketplace
- Aleksandr Gatskan, Antoine Griezmann
- Hawaii lawmakers hold public meeting on foreign fishermen
- Joe Biden
- IoT Tech Expo: The Leading Internet of Things Events Arrives in Silicon Valley Tomorrow
- The Latest: Penn State ex-official denies retaliation claim
- Ozil hat trick as Arsenal thrashes Ludogorets 6-0
- Chris Christie to appear in court over misconduct complaint
- Coleman Hell
- Jason Derulo
- Gord Downie
- Kardinal Offishall, Michael "Pinball" Clemons, Tyrone Edwards
- Penny Oleksiak
- Mike Downie, Pearl Achneepineskum, William Achneepineskum, Gord Downie
- Craig Kielburger, Mike Downie, Pearl Achneepineskum, William Achneepineskum, Gord Downie, Marc Kielburger
- Penny Oleksiak
- Jason Derulo
- Gord Downie
- Winnie Harlow
- Margaret Trudeau
- Jacob Tremblay
- Spencer West
- Miha Mevlja, Yannick Carrasco
- US warns 'overwhelming' response to any NKorea use of nukes
- Guardiola is no match for Messi: Barcelona beats City 4-0
- Connie Lawson
- UN: Colombians want quick agreement on new peace deal
- The Latest: Utility: Blast occurred soon after gas leak call
- Besiktas beats Napoli 3-2 for 1st CL win in 7 years
- PSG's attack bails out poor defense in 3-0 win vs. Basel
- Dmitri Poloz, Gabi
- The Latest: Many records flagged for fraud could be legit
- Rams coach Jeff Fisher praises Giants' Janoris Jenkins
- Peggy Kucia
- Peggy Kucia
- US, UK cybersecurity officials: Destructive hacks are coming
- Revlon® dá as boas-vindas a Ciara como embaixadora global da marca
- Moussa Doumbia, Diego Godin
- Igor Kireev, Yannick Carrasco
- Fernando Torres, Vladimir Granat
- Puerto Rico police to get $8.7M in back wages after probe
- American League Champions
- American League Championship Results
- Want a self-driving car? California considers public use
- Final cleanup of Alaska automobile junkyard is underway
- Indians Postseason History
- Tim Kaine
- Tim Kaine
- Tim Kaine
- Tim Kaine
- Derrick Rose
- Man slits throat in Orange County court after sex conviction
- Business Highlights
- Kansas cites slavery-era ruling in abortion case, backpedals
- 3rd-seeded Gasquet , 4th-seeded Cuevas into European Open QF
- Inter Milan struggling on the pitch, chasing growth in China
- OpenX Joins MediaMath and CyberAgent on Header Bidding Panel at ATS Tokyo
- Samsung Rolls Out Industry’s First 8GB LPDDR4 DRAM Package
- Germany's Merkel condemns Syria airstrikes, says "very hard talks" with Russia's Putin
- Man sentenced to 30 years for trying to aid Islamic State
- Pistons C Aron Baynes has surgery to repair broken nose
- French President Francois Hollande demands end to Syrian government, Russian airstrikes on Aleppo
- The Latest: Arizona's vow over execution drug questioned
- Agency says it erred in requiring husband's OK for abortion
- California calls for more water for fish in key river hub
- Officials celebrate Elephant Butte centennial
- Mark Cuban
- Starbucks promuove Belinda Wong a CEO di Starbucks Cina; punta a 5.000 esercizi nella Cina continentale entro il 2021
- The Latest: Putin could halt Aleppo strikes indefinitely
- Advocates support revising but continuing Great Lakes plan
- Starbucks promeut Belinda Wong au poste de présidente-directrice générale de Starbucks China ; la société vise à atteindre 5 000 boutiques en Chine continentale d’ici 2021
- Inmates ask high court to review Arkansas execution ruling
- American League Championship Series MVPs
- Texas youth team in anthem protest ends season early
- Russia's Putin willing to halt Aleppo airstrikes for longer
- Dinosaurs roar into Montana governor's race with new ad
- Skydance Media Forms Exclusive First-Look Agreement for Television and Feature Film with Critically Acclaimed Actor Michael B. Jordan
- Juliana Duque
- Starbucks befördert Belinda Wong zur CEO von Starbucks China - Ziel bis 2021: 5.000 Filialen auf dem chinesischen Festland
- Jose Bautista
- Vladimir Putin
- Review: The kids are not alright in play 'Love, Love, Love'
- Starbucks promoveert Belinda Wong tot chief executive officer, Starbucks China; doelstelling 5.000 winkels op het Chinese vasteland in 2021
- Starbucks Asciende a Belinda Wong a Directora Ejecutiva de Starbucks China; Apunta a 5000 Tiendas en China Continental para 2021
- Vladimir Putin
- Vladimir Putin
- Cleveland Indians head to World Series, top Jays in ALCS
- Miller's Moment: Cleveland reliever chosen MVP of ALCS
- Arizona highway clouded by smoke, causing numerous accidents
- The Latest: NYC group protests police shooting of woman
- Baylor under investigation for alleged Title IX violations
- The Latest: Putin says longer halt in airstrikes is possible
- Ivanka Trump says father will concede election if defeated
- Sasha Vujacic
- Ron Baker, Gerald Green
- Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis
- Blue Jays bats go silent against Indians in ALCS
- Gas explosion rocks Portland shopping district, injuring 8
- Democrats not willing to spend on Florida race, aiding Rubio
- Wisconsin attorney general wants Dassey conviction confirmed
- Leaders agree to create 'road map' for Ukraine peace process
- Australian officials fly to Paris to discuss saving money
- Thaddeus Young
- Kyrgios skips tennis event in favor of NBA celebrity game
- Thaddeus Young, Jabari Parker
- Ish Smith, Jonas Valanciunas
- JaMychal Green, Zach LaVine
- Lucas Nogueira, Lorenzo Brown
- Marc Gasol, Karl-Anthony Towns
- Carrie Underwood
- Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard
- Carrie Underwood
- Carrie Underwood
- Alicia Keys
- Clive Davis, Alicia Keys
- Alicia Keys
- Clive Davis
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Marc Gasol, Karl-Anthony Towns
- Seattle still unsure of Kam Chancellor's status for Arizona
- Bucs' Gerald McCoy returns to practice, should play vs 49ers
- LEADING OFF: Indians get break, Jays prep for free agency
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Marc Gasol
- Marcus Morris, DeMarre Carroll, Jonas Valanciunas
- Aly Raisman,Carrie Underwood,Madison Kocian
- Aly Raisman,Carrie Underwood,Madison Kocian
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Mike Conley
- Aly Raisman,Carrie Underwood,Madison Kocian
- Aly Raisman,Carrie Underwood,Madison Kocian
- Xaxis Launches Native Ad Specialist plista in Singapore and Taiwan
- Chicago Teachers union's House of Delegates OK contract
- Jets' 1st-rounder Lee has ankle sprain, uncertain vs. Ravens
- Jimmy Howard
- Drew Miller, Derek Stepan
- Henrik Lundqvist
- Aly Raisman,Carrie Underwood,Madison Kocian
- Phil Chess, Leonard Chess
- Guardiola leaves Aguero on the bench in loss at Barcelona
- Aly Raisman,Carrie Underwood,Madison Kocian
- 2 agrarian activists murdered in Honduras
- Aly Raisman,Carrie Underwood,Madison Kocian
- Marcus Smart, Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley
- Seahawks' Richard Sherman: no regrets for sideline outburst
- Aly Raisman,Carrie Underwood,Madison Kocian
- Aly Raisman,Carrie Underwood,Madison Kocian
- Police release 2 men arrested in deadly LA party shooting
- Aly Raisman,Carrie Underwood,Madison Kocian
- Aly Raisman,Carrie Underwood,Madison Kocian
- Miles Plumlee, Jeff Teague
- Jabari Parker, Myles Turner
- Chaffetz, Tryon debate for Utah's 3rd congressional district 01
- Rodney Stuckey, Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump
- Contre-bande des tortues en danger critique d’extinction en Asie
- Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton
- Starbucks promove Belinda Wong a diretora executiva da Starbucks China; fixa como objetivo 5.000 lojas na China continental até 2021
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Chris Wallace
- Donald Trump
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump
- Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump
- Defense gives judge mental report on parade crash driver
- James Harden, Seth Curry
- Dirk Nowitzki, Ryan Anderson
- Akihito Michiko
- Trevor Ariza, Andrew Bogut
- Melania Trump, Mike Pence, Karen Pence, Ivanka Trump
- Melania Trump, Mike Pence, Karen Pence
- Backpage.com operators seek to drop pimping charges
- Rick Carlisle
- Mike D'Antoni
- Andrew Bogut, Clint Capela
- Video of Rolling Stone reporter discussing errors debated
- BC-SOC--Brazilian Results
- Hamilton planning to take more pics, have more fun
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump
- Ivanka Trump
- Mike Pence
- Mike Pence
- Kendall Jenner
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump says Clinton favors a border wall
- Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Marc Mezvinsky
- Thomas Vanek
- Mexico prosecutors hunt for ex-governor in corruption case
- Santa Ana winds bring Southern California heat, fire danger
- Elizabeth Olsen
- Joe Jonas
- Lupita Nyong'o
- Halsey
- Rosario Dawson
- AP FACT CHECK: Clinton tries to hedge on trade remarks
- Rainey Qualley
- Chloe Sevigny
- Humberto Leon, Carol Lim
- Indiana election official clarifies registration fraud probe
- Jabari Parker, Jeff Teague
- Rosario Dawson
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Malcolm Brogdon, Jeff Teague
- Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, debate watchers
- Asked if he will accept result of presidential election, Donald Trump says, 'I will look at it at the time'
- Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Kevin Gauthier, Layla
- Donald Trump
- Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton
- AP FACT CHECK: Clinton misstates high court ruling on guns
- FC Dallas midfielder Mauro Diaz out with torn Achilles
- AP FACT CHECK: Clinton overstates her plan for college help
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump on hacking into Democratic accounts
- Andi Sullivan
- Attorney general leads criminal probe of Wells Fargo bank
- Rudy Gobert, Mason Plumlee
- Morgan Brian, Selina Kuster
- Tobin Heath, Selina Kuster
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump on hacking into Democratic accounts
- Damian Lillard, Rudy Gobert, Joe Johnson
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump right that Obama has deported millions
- Conservative not happy with Trump's debate abortion answer
- Jon Leuer, DeMarre Carroll
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump right that Obama has deported millions
- Corey Joseph, Stanely Johnson
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts missing money at State
- Jill Scott, Meighan Trainer, Kelsea Ballerini
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump exaggerates Clinton tax impact
- Sienna Miller, Lupita Nyong'o
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrong that Clinton lied to FBI
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump gets facts wrong on START Treaty
- Tesla equipping cars to drive completely on their own
- Jimmy Howard
- Luke Bryan
- Carrie Underwood
- James Ennis, Ricky Rubio
- Karen Fairchild, Luke Bryan
- Karen Fairchild, Luke Bryan
- Eric Gordon, Devin Harris
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Mike Conley
- Sam Dekker, Dwight Powell
- James Harden
- Cole Aldrich, Wayne Selden Jr., Tyus Jones
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Chris Stapleton
- Ruben Antonio Sebastian, Ralph Kenol
- Kevin Durant
- David Fizdale
- Revlon® le da la bienvenida a Ciara como embajadora mundial de la marca
- Revlon® accueille Ciara comme ambassadrice mondiale de la marque
- Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle
- Mike D'Antoni, Michael Smith
- Kevin Durant, Julius Randle
- Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs
- Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs
- Stephen Curry, D'Angelo Russell
- Samantha Mewis, Christen Press
- Chris Stapleton
- Kevin Durant
- Chris Stapleton
- Stephen Curry
- Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Charles Esten
- Charles Esten
- Luke Bryan
- Shania Twain
- Shania Twain
- Charles Esten
- Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame
- Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley
- Meghan Trainor
- Carrie Underwood
- Patrick McCaw, Larry Nance Jr.
- Jill Scott
- Rodney Hood, CJ McCollum
- George Hill
- Jill Scott, Meghan Trainor, Kelsea Ballerini
- George Hill, Damian Lillard
- Thomas Rhett
- Thomas Rhett
- Thomas Rhett
- Trump on Clinton: 'Such a nasty woman'
- Thomas Rhett, Zara Larsson
- Indiana Woman Undergoes Double Hand Transplant at Jewish Hospital
- Rebel Wilson
- Isabel Lucas
- Tim Minchin
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump doesn't back up rigged election charge
- Carrie Underwood
- Ratidzo Mambo
- Ratidzo Mambo
- Quin Snyder
- Philippine leader meets China's president in charm offensive
- Martina Moser, Crystal Dunn
- Al-Farouq Aminu, Boris Diaw
- Ed Davis, Joe Ingles, CJ McCollum
- Asian stocks rise as Clinton, Trump argue economic policy
- DIVIDED AMERICA: Seeing options shrinking, white men ask why
- DIVIDED AMERICA: Seeing options shrinking, white men ask why
- US says it detected failed NKorean missile launch
- TEAC to Showcase TASCAM MiNiSTUDIO, a Home Recording Audio Interface Designed for Online Broadcast at Music China in Shanghai
- Man convicted of killing Atlanta police officer, wounding 2nd officer is executed in Georgia
- England captain Cook wins toss, elects to bat vs Bangladesh
- Mexicans watch final US presidential debate closely
- Indonesia police shoot machete-wielding man with IS symbol
- Alyssa Naeher
- AP FACT CHECK: Health insurance costs up, but not doubling
- The Latest: Georgia executes man in police officer's killing
- Williams scores 49 seconds into debut; US tops Swiss 4-0
- Tesla equipping cars to drive completely on their own
- Ex-Penn State athletic director denies claims in lawsuit
- Australia lifts jail threat for doctors treating refugees
- Fox's Wallace extracts headline with follow-up question
- That time Trump refused to say he'll accept election result
- Trump slammed for not promising to honor election results
- Cubs homer twice in 10-2 win over Dodgers; tie NLCS 2-2
- Iraqi special forces join Mosul offensive against IS
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton
- Ivanka Trump, Nancy Gibbs
- Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton
- Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton
- Hillary Clinton, Vicente Fernandez
- Ivanka Trump
- Hillary Clinton, Vicente Fernandez, Angelica Maria, Los Tigres del Norte
- Target Announces Spring Collaboration with Victoria Beckham
- Stephen Curry
- Target kündigt für seine Frühjahrskollektion Kollaboration mit Victoria Beckham an
- Kevin Durant, Draymond Green
- Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton
- Bill Clinton
- Hillary Clinton, Los Tigres del Norte
- Ray Mabus
- Ray Mabus
- Steve Kerr
- The Latest: China's Xi hails 'milestone' visit by Duterte
- Knicks anxious to get Derrick Rose back with team
- Steve Kerr, Luke Walton
- Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry
- Reports: Lippi expected to take over as China's head coach
- The Latest: Clinton says Trump looks to blame somebody else
- Indiana official clarifies voter registration fraud probe
- Jack Hopkins
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Hillary Clinton, Robby Mook, Nick Merrill
- Hillary Clinton, Robby Mook, Nick Merrill
- China trade, Asia nukes among topics in presidential debate
- Hillary Clinton, Robby Mook, Nick Merrill
- 東芝：SeeQVaultTM対応microSDメモリカードの新商品発売について
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Clinton and their debate claims
- State media: Turkish jets strike Syrian Kurdish militia targets north of Aleppo in Syria
- Urias, Dodgers unravel in 4th inning of Game 4 blowout loss
- Turkish state media says up to 200 Syrian Kurdish militia members killed in Turkish air raid north of Aleppo
- Sandra Denton, Cheryl James
- Indonesia militant gets 10 years prison for Jakarta attack
- Final debate brings little clarity to undecided voters
- Turkish jets strike Syrian Kurdish militia targets
- In Philippine drug war, a family struggles to stay safe
- Frost & Sullivan ylistää Ascomin pitkällistä johtoasemaa yritystason langattomien puhelinten markkinoilla
- Frost & Sullivan premiano la leadership continuativa di Ascom nel mercato della telefonia wireless per aziende
- Frost & Sullivan elogia la hegemonía de Ascom en el mercado de telefonía inalámbrica empresarial
- Frost & Sullivan anerkjenner Ascoms fortsatte dominans i markedet for trådløs telefoni
- Frost & Sullivan Lauds Ascom's Continued Dominance of the Enterprise Wireless Phone Market
- Ascoms workflow løsning modtager prestigefyldt pris fra Frost and Sullivan
- Frost & Sullivan applaudit la position de leader conservée par Ascom sur le marché de la téléphonie sans fil d'entreprise
- Ascom utses till årets företag av Frost & Sullivan för sin fortsatta dominans på företagsmarknaden för trådlös telefoni
- Frost & Sullivan vol lof over de Ascoms sterke positie op de zakelijke markt voor draadloze telefoons
- Frost & Sullivan würdigt Ascoms fortgesetzte Dominanz auf dem Markt für drahtlose Telefonie für Firmenkunden
- Carlos Ghosn, Osamu Masuko
- Rincon trial
- Most US Syrians arrivals are kids, now enrolling in school
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Celsius/Fahrenheit
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Celsius
- Joe Root
- Man acquitted of murder in New Zealand woman's balcony death
- Asian stocks rise as Clinton, Trump argue economic policy
- England 81-3 v Bangladesh at lunch on day 1
- BON Cloud Service Introduces Beijing Fashion Week: A Chinese Corporate Social Responsibility Story
- Joe Root
- The Latest: Syria military urges residents to leaveAleppo
- Israeli trekker dies in Himalayas in India
- Moeen Ali
- Are Indians adding to list of great postseason bullpens?
- Taijul Islam
- Syria Kurdish forces leader says Turkey jets, artillery still attacking, but no more than 10 fighters killed so far
- Reports: Nissan CEO Ghosn to head troubled Mitsubishi Motors
- In the East, it's the Cavs and then everyone else _ again
- Subrogalia : Plus des 600 demandes des français pour la gestation pour autrui en Espagne
- Joe Mantegna
- Joseph Mantegna, Tommy Lasorda
- New GSMA Study Charts Course to Reset Competition Policy for Digital Ecosystems
- Bill Murray
- Stephen Colbert
- World diplomats seek post-battle plan for IS bastion Mosul
- Anthony Rizzo, Eddie Vedder
- The Latest: IS attacks Iraqi special forces with car bombs
- Germany: Officer dies after raid on anti-gov't extremist
- UNESCO urges halt to plan for Bangladesh coal plant in delta
- Hawaii lawmakers hold public meeting on foreign fishermen
- Mary Hizon
- Marc Marquez
- Marc Marquez
- Jack Miller
- Jack Miller
- Ex-NFL star's co-defendants face sentences in drug-rape case
- Nestle: Sales edge up 1 percent despite soft pricing market
- Allies struggle with Trump stance on election results
- Gas explosion rocks Portland shopping district, injuring 8
- In the East, it's the Cavs and then everyone else _ again
- Thomas Bach
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Asia-Celsius
- Thomas Bach, Yoshiro Mori
- Darren Sharper
- Carlos Ghosn
- Carlos Ghosn, Osamu Masuko
- Carlos Ghosn, Osamu Masuko
- Carlos Ghosn, Osamu Masuko
- In Philippine drug war, a family struggles to stay safe
- Moeen Ali
- Carlos Ghosn, Osamu Masuko
- Osamu Masuko
- Carlos Ghosn
- サジェムコムとプリュームが提携し、適応型の自己最適化が可能な家庭向けWi-Fiソリューションをブロードバンドサービスプロバイダーに提供
- Five Taiwan cities and counties named among 2017 Smart21 Communities
- Starbucks anuncia inauguração da Starbucks Reserve Roastery de Tóquio, em 2018.
- Starbucks Announces Starbucks Reserve Roastery Coming to Tokyo in 2018
- Starbucks kündigt Eröffnung seiner Starbucks Reserve Rösterei in Tokio für 2018 an
- Starbucks annuncia l'apertura di una Torrefazione di riserva a Tokyo nel 2018
- Satya Nadella
- PayPal
- Starbucks annonce l'arrivée à Tokyo de la maison de la torréfaction Starbucks Reserve Roastery en 2018
- Police arrest eight missing Indonesian caregivers
- Starbucks kondigt komst van Starbucks Reserve Roastery naar Tokio in 2018 aan
- Target maakt samenwerking met Victoria Beckham bekend voor dit voorjaar
- Target annonce sa collaboration avec Victoria Beckham pour sa collection printemps-été
- Target annuncia una collaborazione con Victoria Beckham per la propria collezione primaverile
- Starbucks anuncia la llegada de Starbucks Reserve Roastery a Tokio en 2018
- Alibaba Group Launches 2016 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
- Ali Hamka
- Editorial: Southbound pivot not easy, but necessary
- Admiral Kuznetsov carrier
- Pope Francis, Roch Marc Christian Kabore
- Roch Marc Christian Kabore, Pope Francis
- Maan al-Saadi
- Roch Marc Christian Kabore
- CORRECTING and REPLACING Samsung Display Launches Communication Portal for Public Information Display Panels
- College Students across the Country Donate More Than 10,000 Hats to Children Battling Cancer in One Day
- Clean Energy Opens LNG Station in Washington State
- NCAA Champion Villanova Wildcats equip strength training room with bactericidal copper
- Roch Marc Christian Kabore
- Carlos Ghosn
- Carlos Ghosn
- IE expo Guangzhou 2016: A Strong Penetration Into South China’s Environmental Protection Market
- Pope Francis
- Roch Marc Christian Kabore, Pope Francis
- Maan al-Saadi
- Li Keqiang, Rodrigo Duterte
- Angelo Scola, Tenzin Gyatso
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Rodrigo Duterte, Zhang Gaoli
- Zhang Gaoli, Rodrigo Duterte
- Ryder Introduces Industry’s Most Flexible Fueling Solution – Ryder Mobile Fuel
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Emulate Announces Strategic Collaboration with Covance to Integrate Organs-on-Chips Technology in Drug Evaluation
- Women’s Share of U.S. Computing Workforce Declining, but Interventions Could Triple the Pipeline by 2025, According to Research from Accenture and Girls Who Code
- Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid Announce Extension of Merger Agreement End Date
- Zhang Gaoli, Rodrigo Duterte
- Acrobits announces the launch of the iOS10 CallKit integration
- CommScope Introduces New Ultra-Wideband Antennas for New Wireless Spectrum
- Yun Tung Ho
- Yun Tung Ho
- Jiang Yiyan
- Jiang Yiyan
- Jiang Yiyan
- News Mirror: Chu Ke-liang battles spreading cancer
- Asian Skyrunning Championships return to Hong Kong
- Tenzin Gyatso
- Rodrigo Duterte, Zhang Dejiang
- UL Opens First Consumer Product Testing Facility in Vietnam
- Rodrigo Duterte, Zhang Dejiang
- Delticom AG/MotorradreifenDirekt.de: Dritter Teil der Videoreihe „Für jeden Biker der richtige Reifen“ von MotorradreifenDirekt.de online
- UL eröffnet seine erste Testeinrichtung für Konsumgüter in Vietnam
- Rodrigo Duterte, Zhang Dejiang
- UL inaugure son premier laboratoire de tests de produits de consommation au Viêt Nam
- UL abre las primeras instalaciones de prueba de productos de consumo en Vietnam
- UL apre il primo laboratorio di prova per i prodotti di consumo in Vietnam
- Turner Sports to Present Expanded CES Showcase Centered on Sports Business Innovation Live from Las Vegas Beginning Thursday, January 5
- USA TODAY NETWORK Releases the First Weekly Virtual Reality News Show
- Loyalty Program Success Guides Excentus’ Expansion into Loyalty Services for the Convenience Retail Industry
- USA TODAY NETWORK Releases the First Weekly Virtual Reality News Show
- New Sport Headphones from Under Armour® and JBL® Power the Sound of Motivation
- Getzner Werkstoffe: Palace of Versailles Receives Vibration Protection
- eHealth Highlights Average Premiums and Deductibles for Obamacare Shoppers Not Using Subsidies During the 2016 Open Enrollment Period
- KB Home Names Matt Mandino as Regional President
- Tenzin Gyatso, Lamberto Bertole
- ノードソンEFD、モバイル機器＆ウェアラブル機器向けの新しい精密液剤ディスペンシングミニカタログを発表
- Nordson EFD Introduces New Precision Fluid Dispensing Guide for Mobile Devices & Wearables
- Nordson EFD presenta nueva guía de aplicación de fluidos de precisión para dispositivos móviles y dispositivos para vestir
- Nordson EFD présente un nouveau guide de dépose de fluides de précision dédié aux appareils mobiles et accessoires portables
- Tenzin Gyatso
- Indigenous council abandons China event
- Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets
- Meryl Streep
- Patton Ganha DOIS Prêmios Produto do Ano 2016
- Patton Scores TWO Product of the Year Awards for 2016
- Patton gagne DEUX Prix « Produit de l'année » pour 2016
- Patton obtiene DOS premios al Producto del Año 2016
- Patton erhält ZWEI Auszeichnungen für bestes Produkt des Jahres 2016
- Meryl Streep
- Meryl Streep
- AC Milan's youth movement in full flow as Juventus visits
- Hyundai recalls midsize cars; sunroofs can fly into traffic
- Henry Paulson, Li Keqiang
- Henry Paulson, Li Keqiang
- Jay Z
- Museum of American Finance to Host Evening Program: “Your Vote. Your Money.”
- Pakistan: Indian fire kills 1 civilian, wounds 12 in Kashmir
- 2nd ODI: Williamson ton as New Zealand hits 242-9 vs India
- Growing calls for railroad probe in wake of station crash
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Bravo error highlights risk in Guardiola's demanding style
- US attorney: Suburban NY officials indicted
- First ABB Research Award in Honor of Hubertus von Gruenberg Given to Dr. Jef Beerten
- Union Pacific 3Q profit falls 13 percent as shipments slow
- World wine production slips amid rough weather; Italy on top
- Trump refuses to say if he'll accept election results
- The Latest: French minister says Calais camp closure near
- Acrobits lança integração do CallKit no iOS 10
- Russia agrees to armed OSCE monitors in Ukraine's east
- Mario Draghi
- Panel drafting rules that could protect Boston's Citgo sign
- Analysis: Trump needed debate reset, instead riles GOP
- Luis Suarez
- Things Will Get a Little Krazy at the 90th Anniversary Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®
- Nintendo News: Nintendo Download, Oct. 20, 2016: All Aboard the Spirit Tracks!
- Nintendo News: Nintendo Download, Oct. 20, 2016: All Aboard the Spirit Tracks!
- Eaze Applauds Passage of San Jose City Ordinance Allowing Medical Cannabis Delivery
- Dignity Health, GoHealth Urgent Care and Uber Team Up to Offer Health and Wellness Services to Drivers with Uber and Their Families
- Seriously Launches Best Fiends Forever – The Second Mobile Game in the Best Fiends Trilogy
- Tobii Releases Next Generation Gaming Eye Tracker
- Germany: cabin crew union to strike at Lufthansa's Eurowings
- Ohio mom's confession details how she smothered 3 young sons
- Correction: Pipeline Protest-Journalists story
- AP NewsAlert
- Hungary: Suspended reporters help magazine sold by homeless
- UK premier to provide first Brexit details to EU leaders
- European Central Bank keeps door ajar for more stimulus
- Mahmoud Abbas
- Walgreens posts strong 4Q earns, but delays Rite Aid deal
- Mahmoud Abbas
- Mohammed Dahlan
- Target anuncia su colaboración con Victoria Beckham para su colección de primavera
- Eduardo Cunha
- Eduardo Cunha
- Ukraine remains optimistic EU trade will be pushed through
- Eduardo Cunha
- Rick Roberts
- Imran Khan
- Top commander says Lithuania considering Patriot missiles
- Roch Marc Christian Kabore, Pope Francis
- Seeking to block rival, Abbas calls for Fatah, PLO elections
- Bicker over liquor: Jim Beam workers offered new contract
- Jared Followill, Matthew Followill, Caleb Followill, Nathan Followill
- Bye-Bye, Bao Bao! National Zoo panda moving to China
- Rockers Kings of Leon find a challenge on new record
- Marseille appoints Garcia as coach ahead of PSG clash
- Reader-friendly literary criticism book a million seller
- Pique and Alba sidelined with injuries after Man City game
- Pope Francis
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower
- Pope Francis
- WORLD SPORTS at 1345 GMT
- Fox's Wallace asks precise follow-up that makes news
- Acrobits annonce le lancement de l’intégration de CallKit pour iOS10
- Yuri Balega
- Iraqi-Turkish split points to distrust among Mosul forces
- South Sudan rebel leader says he could return next month
- Bao Bao
- Audra McDonald
- US home sales rebounded 3.2 percent in September, despite ongoing shortage of listings
- APNewsBreak: Jay Z, Madonna nominated for Songwriters Hall
- Jon Hayes
- Donald Trump
- Jon Hayes
- Rick Roberts
- Ken Hindman
- Rick Roberts
- Rick Roberts
- Jon Hayes
- Ken Hindman
- Cigna, UNC Health Alliance Collaborate to Offer Cigna Individual and Family Plans in Raleigh Area
- The Renewables Academy AG (RENAC)’s Mobile Exhibition Explains Grid Integration of Renewables
- Nearing the Launch of Havana as Its 100th City, JetBlue Prepares to Bring Its Customer-Focused Approach to Air Travel Into Cuba’s Capital
- The American College of Chest Physicians and Sunovion Announce Strategic Initiative Focused on the Importance of Drug Delivery in the Management of COPD
- Infer Introduces New Connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 to Help Amplify Sales Effectiveness
- Anthony Matesic
- Nintendo Switch World Premiere Demonstrates New Entertainment Experiences from a Home Gaming System
- Nintendo Switch World Premiere Demonstrates New Entertainment Experiences from a Home Gaming System
- UK sends warships to watch Russian ships in English Channel
- Newcomer Mehedi Hasan takes 5 on debut vs. England
- Anna Titova, Yevgeny Romanyuto
- Iraqi general: Special forces retake town less than 10 kilometers from IS-held city of Mosul
- Majid Rahim
- No arrests, many questions 6 months after 8 killed in Ohio
- Malik Jaber
- Massive carpet mosaic briefly uncovered in Palestinian town
- Apple: Many 'genuine' Apple products on Amazon are fake
- Obama to urge young adults to sign up for health care
- Sheraton Hotels & Resorts Unveils Revamped Sheraton Grand London Park Lane Following Multi-Million Pound Renovation
- Amazon streaming TV devices won't be so Amazon-focused
- Acrobits meldet Integration in iOS10 CallKit
- EU leaders lash Russia over Syria but split on sanctions
- Nearly $10K in cash left in shopping cart returned to owner
- Pakistan encourages Kabul to hold peace talks with Taliban
- Broadway star Audra McDonald gives birth to baby daughter
- Riek Machar
- Milan honors Dalai Lama as citizen over China's objections
- Acrobits anuncia el lanzamiento de la integración de la interfaz CallKit de iOS10
- Jason Kidd, John Henson, Thon Maker
- Radiohead to headline 2017 Glastonbury Festival
- LeBron James
- Tyronn Lue
- Jimmy Butler, Matthew Dellavedova
- Dwyane Wade
- Ashley Wagner
- US home sales rebounded in September despite tight supply
- Gracie Gold
- Jason Brown
- Image of Asia: Looking at Sculpture by the Sea in Sydney
- Baghdad's Finest: A look at Iraq's vaunted special forces
- Ken Bone knows his 15 minutes of fame are almost up
- Typhoon Haima leaves at least 7 dead in northern Philippines
- Atletico accepts January transfer ban amid ongoing appeal
- Jean-Paul Goude Directs a Spectacular Fashion Show in New York to Celebrate the Launch of KENZO x H&M
- Jean-Paul Goude Directs a Spectacular Fashion Show in New York to Celebrate the Launch of KENZO x H&M
- Starbucks awansuje Belindę Wong na stanowisko dyrektora zarządzającego spółki w Chinach. Cel: do roku 2012, 5 tys. placówek w Chinach kontynentalnych
- Kubota Expands Commercial Mower Line with New Gas-Powered Z400-Series
- Gigaphoton's EUV Pilot Light Source Sets New World Record by Achieving 5% Conversion Efficiency
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- Laura Osnes
- Nordson EFD stellt neuen Leitfaden für Präzisionsdispenser für mobile Geräte vor
- Barack Obama
- Snoopy
- Watercrest Senior Living Group and Central Florida Community Arts’ Musical Minds Choir Sparks Memories and Joy Through Song
- Saray Capital: Focused and Disciplined Value Investors from the Lands of Arabia
- Nordson EFD apresenta novo guia de dispensação de fluidos de precisão para dispositivos móveis e vestíveis
- Phillip Crawford
- Společnost Starbucks povýšila Belindu Wong do pozice generální ředitelky Starbucks China; Cílem je do roku 2021 otevřít v kontinentální Číně 5 tisíc obchodů Starbucks
- DHL helps explore future of transportation with delivery of Delft Hyperloop
- Metals Service Center Institute and National Safety Council Unveil Partnership Program
- Barack Obama, Christopher M. Thompson
- Igor Konashenkov
- Barack Obama, Christopher M. Thompson
- Bruno Mars
- Betsy Bloomingdale
- Thousands to Take Part in City of Hope’s Walk for Hope to Fight Women's Cancers
- Thousands to Take Part in City of Hope’s Walk for Hope to Fight Women's Cancers
- BIGO.LIVE Enables the Digital Generation to ‘Make Life More Interesting’ by Sharing Talent within the Popular Social Streaming Platform
- Pratt & Lambert Paints Names “Leafy Bower” the 2017 Color of the Year
- GM Financial Launches Comprehensive Mobility Initiative
- Janet Jackson
- Northern Trust Survey: Investment Managers Expect Fed Rate Hike, Increased Market Volatility
- UniCredit Bank Austria, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit Bulbank Granted an Expanded € 112.9 Million Senior Facility to Business Park Sofia
- Cher
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Gloria Alred, Karena Virginia
- Donald Trump
- Opendoor Mobile App Gives Dallas-Forth Worth Home Shoppers On-demand Access to Homes for Sale
- A Starbucks Belinda Wongot nevezte ki a Starbucks Kína vezérigazgatójává; a cég célkitűzése 2021-re 5000 üzlet megnyitása Kínában
- Lincoln Financial Group’s Jamie Ohl Named to 2016 “Women Worth Watching” List Published by Profiles in Diversity Journal
- Donald Trump
- Gloria Alred, Karena Virginia
- Donald Trump
- Tom Cruise
- Tom Cruise
- Karena Virginia
- Gloria Alred, Karena Virginia
- Donald Trump
- Karena Virginia
- Donald Trump
- Tom Cruise
- Donald Trump
- Rick Pitino
- BC-Veiled Ambition,ADVISORY
- Opendoor Mobile App Gives Phoenix Home Shoppers On-demand Access to Hundreds of Homes for Sale
- Lee Child
- Donald Trump
- Karena Virginia
- Donald Trump
- Rick Pitino
- Tom Cruise
- Rick Pitino
- Donald Trump
- Axalta Promotes Science Leadership with its Partner Stroud Water Research Center
- Barack Obama, Debbie Wasserman Schultz
- Barack Obama, Debbie Wasserman Schultz
- Robert Capers, William Sweeney, Jr., Edward Mangano, Linda Mangano, John Venditto
- 'Manchester by the Sea' leads Gotham Awards nominations
- The Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Elects Corporate Secretary, Declares Quarterly Dividend
- John McCain
- Cobie Smulders
- Cobie Smulders
- Cobie Smulders
- 2-time Olympic ski champion Tina Maze announces retirement
- Russia names alleged hacker arrested in Czech Republic
- Barack Obama, Debbie Wasserman Schultz
- Man slits throat in California court after sex conviction
- Let's do the time warp again! Rocky Horror remake rocks
- Sheriff: Boy's truancy led to discovery of dead grandparents
- Rowing body restates opposition to moving 2020 Olympic venue
- ヴァージン・クルーズが「ヴァージン・ヴォヤージュ」の名の下に新たな航海を始める
- ヴァージン・クルーズが「ヴァージン・ヴォヤージュ」の名の下に新たな航海を始める
- The Latest: Milwaukee officer charged with sex assault
- Tim Kaine
- Tim Kaine
- Formula One star Hamilton snaps pic, takes all questions
- Tim Kaine
- US: Ex-contractor committed 'breathtaking' theft of secrets
- Wal-Mart, JD.com offer more choices for Singles Day
- Gay rights groups build alliances to counter climate of fear
- Saad Hariri, Michel Aoun
- U.S. military says American soldier dies of wounds from bomb in northern Iraq
- Rick Pitino
- Barack Obama, Debbie Wasserman Schultz
- Saad Hariri
- Tom Jurich
- Danika Yarosh
- Danika Yarosh
- Danika Yarosh
- Chinese manufacturer to open $20 million factory in Arkansas
- Lynching memorial rises near revered Confederate sites
- Lucien Favre
- Lucien Favre
- No record, but debate viewership likely up over last one
- World Cup 2018 qualification soccer match between Belgium and Bosnia - Herzegovina
- Michel Aoun
- Joni Taylor
- Saad Hariri, Michel Aoun
- Saad Hariri
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- Donald Trump
- Jason Chaffetz
- Bradley Beal
- India-New Zealand 2nd ODI Scoreboard
- Royal Philharmonic Elvis CD brings fresh takes to classics
- Cuba freezes new licenses for private restaurants in Havana
- Scotsman Warren takes 1-shot lead at Portugal Masters
- Bernie Sanders, Elijah Cummings
- Florida officer shoots man wielding shotgun, bottle of booze
- The Latest: Suburban NY officials charged in corruption case
- Newly banned Shiite group in Nigeria appeals in court
- Michel Aoun
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- Wisconsin man pleads guilty to trying to join extremists
- Hello Paisa Wins Second Annual MasterCard Foundation Clients at the Centre Prize
- Kevin James
- Romania urges automakers to build affordable electric cars
- Sam Weyen
- Sam Weyen
- Sam Weyen
- Conviction of bin Laden assistant is upheld on appeal
- Virginia voter-registration deadline extended through Friday
- Lawmakers demand answers on leukemia drug price hikes
- Union asks court to reverse Wal-Mart trespassing order
- World Cup 2018 qualification soccer match between Belgium and Bosnia - Herzegovina
- Naldo, Joaozinho, Ari
- Ari, Naldo
- Kelly Tan, Michelle Koh
- Hacked emails: Clinton pushed for charity meeting in Morocco
- New York police find remains of a fifth Long Island teenager
- Ari, Naldo
- The Gorilla
- Phillie Phanatic
- Rocky the mountain lion
- April 14, 2012 file phot
- Review: Chrissie Hynde revives Pretenders on soulful 'Alone'
- Mosul Today: Iraqi special forces push into IS-held town
- Charles Kabore, Benedikt Howedes
- Spain's top court overturns Catalan bullfighting ban
- (LtoR) Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Kenneth Lonergan, Casey Affleck
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- Lucien Favre
- Lucien Favre
- Benjamin Stambouli, Joaozinho, Dennis Aogo
- BC-US--Foreign Exchange, US
- Franco Di Santo, Sergei Petrov
- UN urges greater investment in the world's 10-year-old girls
- Matija Nastasic, Artur Jedrzejczyk
- Barack Obama
- Ari, Naldo
- Odil Akhmedov, Benjamin Stambouli
- Barack Obama
- American sets to cross Pacific in reed boat, reach Australia
- Barack Obama
- Not boring enough: Investors leave "low-volatility" funds
- El Salvador to dock pay, fire striking hospital workers
- Aleksander Martynovich, Franco Di Santo
- Kubota Adds to Popular ZD-Series with All-New ZD1500 Zero-Turn Mower
- Cariao, Ideye Brown, Andres Martins, Patrick Twumasi
- Reebok Introduces New Liquid Factory
- Mathieu Schneider
- Historic mountaintop stone cabin gutted by fire is rebuilt
- BC-US--Copper, US
- BC-US--Sugar, US
- BC-US--Petroleum, US
- BC-US--Gold, US
- BC-US--Silver, US
- BC-US--Cocoa, US
- BC-US--Coffee, US
- Election officials, experts rebuff Trump's 'rigged' claim
- Viacom Labs Names Linkin Park’s Machine Shop Ventures’ Kiel Berry as Co-Head/SVP
- The Latest: Feds meet with Hawaii fishing vessel owners
- Cariao, Ideye Brown, Manuel da Costa, Junior Kabananga
- Cariao, Ideye Brown, Manuel da Costa, Patrick Twumasi
- Antonino Ragusa, Louis Schaub
- Cariao, Ideye Brown, Nenad Eric
- Cobie Smulders, Tom Cruise
- Cobie Smulders, Tom Cruise, Danika Yarosh
- Matija Nastasic, Artur Jedrzejczyk
- Virgin Cruises zdvihá plachty pod novým jménem Virgin Voyages
- Virgin Cruises zdvihá plachty pod novým jménem Virgin Voyages
- ADDING MULTIMEDIA Trigg Laboratories Introduces WET Elite 'Hybrid' Personal Lubricant (Water + Silicone)
- Markus Weinzierl
- Antonino Ragusa, Mario Pavelic
- Cariao, Ideye Brown, Diogo Figueiras
- Ralf Fahrmann
- Shoma Uno
- Shoma Uno
- Shoma Uno
- Charles Kabore, Benjamin Stambouli
- Shoma Uno, Machiko Yamada
- Charles Kabore, Alessandro Schopf
- Cariao, Ideye Brown, Tarik Elyounoussi, Kostas Fortounis
- DeSean Jackson
- Aaron Davidson
- Francesco Acerbi, Joelinton
- Newton Medical Center and MDsave Partner to Help Patients Save Money and Access Needed Care
- Cariao, Ideye Brown, Marin Anicic, Kostas Fortounis
- Ralf Fahrmann
- John Kerry, Adel Al-Jubeir
- Cariao, Ideye Brown, Marin Anicic, Kostas Fortounis
- Wozniacki withdraws from Luxembourg Open with illness
- BC-US--Cotton, US
- Daria Gavrilova
- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
- Daria Gavrilova
- Louisiana attorney general challenges LGBT-rights order
- John Kerry, Adel Al-Jubeir
- Rio Olympic headquarters could be site of new US consulate
- Menara Networks Announces Successful Upgrade of Algar Telecom Network in Brazil To 100 Gbps
- John Kerry
- John Kerry
- 21 Brazilian, foreign mining executives charged in dam burst
- Correction: Earns-Core Laboratories story
- Booming bats of Bautista, Encarnacion could leave Jays' nest
- Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2016 Results
- Kana Muramoto, Chris Reed
- Kanako Murakami
- Mai Mihara
- Mai Mihara
- Nintendo combines portable and home gaming with Switch
- Mai Mihara
- Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Challenges Andreea Diaconu to an UGG Style-Off
- Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Challenges Andreea Diaconu to an UGG Style-Off
- Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Challenges Andreea Diaconu to an UGG Style-Off
- Christoph Schoesswendter, Alessandro Matri
- So Youn Park
- Role reversal: Hamilton chasing Rosberg at US Grand Prix
- So Youn Park
- Mexican judge denies El Chapo's appeals against extradition
- The Latest: No talks underway with striking professors
- Kansas man gets probation in octopus-in-throat case
- Igor Shalimov, Pavel Mamaev
- Kana Muramoto, Chris Reed
- Shiffrin eyes becoming Gut's big rival for overall ski title
- Kanako Murakami
- Nobel winner joins scientists' protest of Hungarian policies
- John Kerry, Adel Al-Jubeir
- Contango ORE, Inc. Announces Updated Operations
- Grand Central
- Alessandro Schopf, Aleksander Martynovich
- NHL, NHLPA launch program to help players prepare for future
- The Latest: Lawmakers approve subpoena power in train crash
- Woman wrote about police killings before officer killed her
- Franco Di Santo, Aleksander Martynovich
- Social Media Celebrity Pet Manny the Frenchie Offers a Sneak Peek at PetSmart’s Holiday Collection
- Cariao, Ideye Brown, Seba
- Cariao, Ideye Brown, Seba
- BC-US--Stock Prices, US
- Mao Asada
- Mao Asada
- Charles Kabore, Alessandro Schopf
- Mao Asada
- Trump's 'bad hombres' draws jeers, Spanish lessons
- The Latest: Penn State ex-president defends 2011 statement
- Luxembourg Open Results
- Florida businessman pleads guilty in FIFA corruption case
- Stockholm Open Results
- European Open Results
- Rams QB Keenum hoping better performance leads to more wins
- EBay and Verizon skid; American Express and Mattel jump
- Le premier Prix de la recherche ABB en l'honneur d'Hubertus von Gruenberg est décerné au Dr Jef Beerten
- William Sweeney, Jr.
- Erster ABB-Forschungspreis zu Ehren von Hubertus von Grünberg geht an Dr. Jef Beerten
- UK Defense secretary: Our military is hacking Islamic State
- Goffin beats Mayer to reach quarters of European Open
- US parks director: More worker sex harassment cases likely
- American Airlines 3Q profit falls on lower revenue
- Watchdog: EPA delayed for 7 months in Flint water crisis
- Anchorage issues moratorium on historic building demolitions
- Desperate Pakistan family awaits US visa for 6-year-old girl
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Thursday
- Matej Jelic, Gregoire Defrel
- Kremlin Cup Results
- Barack Obama
- Feds to launch expanded review of drilling in Chaco region
- Barack Obama
- UK to pardon thousands convicted under past anti-gay laws
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- Colombia leader asks tax hike to offset oil dip, peace costs
- Elias upsets Monfils at Stockholm Open
- Mario Pavelic, Matteo Politano
- Business Highlights
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- Survey: More Americans now have access to bank accounts
- Barack Obama
- Milwaukee cop who fatally shot man charged with sex assault
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- Thomas Murg, Francesco Magnanelli, Pol Lirola
- Pogba shines as United beats Fenerbahce 4-1 in Europa League
- Tesla CEO: Criticism of self-driving cars can kill people
- Student pilot in crash died of burns, smoke inhalation
- US service member killed by roadside bomb in northern Iraq
- The Latest: Firefighter thrown 20 feet by gas explosion
- AP Interview: UEFA open to Champs League final beyond Europe
- Heritage Classic
- Heritage Classic
- Heritage Classic
- Barack Obama
- Business events scheduled for the coming week
- No contract talks underway in 2nd day of faculty strikes
- Obama: Trump 'dangerous' for suggesting he won't concede
- Schlumberger beats 3Q profit forecasts
- Raley’s Awarded ‘National Retailer of the Year’ Honor by Wine Enthusiast Magazine
- Minjee Lee leads Blue Bay LPGA, 2 days after Typhoon Sarika
- History shows bitter campaigns typically end with acceptance
- Tom Thibodeau
- BC-GLF--Portugal Masters Scores
- Woman charged in unsolved 1989 killing in Kansas
- Mike McQueary whistleblower lawsuit against Penn State
- Mike McQueary whistleblower lawsuit against Penn State
- Mike McQueary whistleblower lawsuit against Penn State
- US confirms 11th death due to Takata air bags
- Entregan el primer premio a la investigación de ABB en honor de Hubertus von Gruenberg al Dr. Jef Beerten
- BNSF Names Burlington Junction Railway ‘Shortline of the Year’
- BNSF Names Burlington Junction Railway ‘Shortline of the Year’
- Bernard Leroy, Felipe Caceres
- Bernard Leroy
- Registered sex offender accused of killing California deputy
- Government appeals temporary block on transgender rules
- 11 dead after bus plunges down embankment in Costa Rica
- Alex Ovechkin
- Coast Guard to look at jetty in Jose Fernandez boat crash
- The Latest: California ballot measures reach $458 million
- Jaromir Jagr
- A Virgin Cruises új neve "Virgin Voyages"
- A Virgin Cruises új neve "Virgin Voyages"
- The CLIA Lab at the Grifols Immunohematology Center Will Now Offer Both Serology and Molecular Tests
- Mexican peso dances to rhythm of US election campaign
- The Latest: Proceedings end for day in Jenner stalking case
- John Moore, Noel Acciari
- Matt Beleskey, Pavel Zacha
- Prosecutor: Man who stalked Kendall Jenner was methodical
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Timonthy Dolan
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- John Gibson
- Tom Sestito, Tommy Wingels
- Marco Belinelli, Dion Waiters
- Venezuela's electoral authority suspends recall campaign against Maduro over court rulings
- Katy Perry
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Okaro White
- Roy Hibbert, Dion Waiters
- Zdeno Chara, Andy Greene, Milt Schmidt, Bobby Orr
- Justin Trudeau
- Kemba Walker, Briante Weber
- Justin Trudeau
- Melani Trump, Donald Trump, Timoth Dolan
- Katy Perry
- Ryan Getzlaf, Jake Voracek
- Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton
- Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton
- Justin Trudeau
- Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton
- Justin Trudeau
- Jaromir Jagr, Karl Alzner
- Omer Asik, Serge Ibaka, Anthony Davis
- Marcus Johansson, Jason Demers
- Donald Trump
- Omer Asik, Nikola Vucevic, Serge Ibaka
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Timothy Dolan
- UN experts say Saudi coalition violated law in Yemen attack
- Melania Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
- Braden Holtby
- Matt Duchene, Vladislav Namestnikov, Ben Bishop
- Mario Hezonja, Lance Stephenson
- Bernard Leroy
- EU leaders predict dire future if EU-Canada trade deal fails
- Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton
- Melania Trump
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Timonthy Dolan
- Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Timothy Dolan
- Donors pour record $458 million into California initiatives
- Valtteri Filppula, Joe Colborne
- Anthony Davis, Serge Ibaka, Aaron Gordon
- Cody McLeod, Ben Bishop
- Donald Trump, Timothy Dolan, Hillary Clinton, Melania Trump
- Donald Trump, Timothy Dolan, Hillary Clinton
- Louis Domingue, Andrew Shaw, Alexei Emelin,
- Venezuelan activist moves to US after release from 'dungeon'
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Timothy Dolan, Melania Trump
- Matt Cullen, Joonas Donskoi
- Francisco Marquez
- NZ chases world record streak vs. Australia
- Francisco Marquez
- Fisher Stevens; Leonardo Dicaprio
- Francisco Marquez
- Leonardo Dicaprio
- Kent Bazemore, Jimmy Butler
- Leonardo Dicaprio
- Leonardo Dicaprio
- Celebrities among those long-suffering Chicago Cubs fans
- John Kerry
- John Kerry
- Thabo Sefolosha, Jimmy Butler
- Fisher Stevens
- Shailene Woodley
- Shailene Woodley
- John Kerry, Leonardo Dicaprio, Piers Sellers, Fisher Stevens
- Mikael Granlund, Matt Hunwick
- Jaromir Jagr
- Matt Dumba
- Kyle Korver, Doug McDermott
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump,
- Donald Trump
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump
- Semyon Varlamov
- Roberto Luongo, Alex Petrovic, T.J. Oshie
- Jacob Josefson, Colin Miller
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump
- Roberto Luongo
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- New Orleans Pelicans at Orlando Magic NBA
- Alex Galchenyuk, Max Pacioretty, Brendan Gallagher,
- Peter Budaj
- Taylor Hall, Colin Miller
- Connor Brown, Eric Staal
- Nic Dowd
- Hillary Clinton
- Paul Millsap, Bobby Portis
- Zach Hyman, Jason Pominville
- Bobby Portis, Dwight Howard, Robin Lopez
- Alex Galchenyuk, Max Pacioretty, Brendan Gallagher,
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump
- Kemba Walker, Rodney McGruder
- Kemba Walker, Briante Weber, Willie Reed
- Rodney McGruder, Ramon Sessions
- Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Timonthy Dolan, Melania Trump
- Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump
- The Latest: Clinton super PAC has best fundraising month
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Celsius
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Fahrenheit
- Mads Mikkelsen
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump
- Daisy Ridley
- Donald Trump
- Aisholpan
- Nurgaiv Rys, Aisholpan
- Walmart Announces Strategic Investment in China’s largest on-demand logistics and O2O Grocery platform New Dada
- Chris Kunitz, Evgeni Malkin, Patric Hornqvist, Martin Jones
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Timothy Dolan
- Patrice Bergeron, Joe Morrow
- Tilda Swinton
- UniCredit Bank Austria, Raiffeisen Bank International e UniCredit Bulbank concedono una linea di credito privilegiata di 112,9 milioni di euro a Business Park Sofia
- Noah Hanifin, Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen,
- Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, Torey Krug
- Noah Hanifin, Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen,
- John Gibson, Wayne Simmonds, Kevin Bieska
- For first lady, Trump is he who shall remain nameless
- Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Timothy Dolan
- David Pastrnak, Cory Schneider, Ben Lovejoy
- Tim Hardaway Jr., Jimmy Butler
- Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton
- Claude Julien
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Timothy Dolan, Melania Trump
- Ryan Garbutt, Dale Weise
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Andreas Martinsen, Ben Bishop
- Scott Wilson, Trevor Daley
- Paul Millsap, Cristiano Felicio, Thabo Sefolosha
- Nathan Lane, John Slattery
- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Timothy Dolan
- Patrice Bergeron
- Alex Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie, Karl Alzner, Evgeny Kuznetsov
- Chris Hardwick, Lydia Hearst
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Sophie Hunter
- Venezuela suspends recall campaign against President Maduro
- Kari Lehtonen, Tanner Pearson
- Tilda Swinton
- Tilda Swinton
- Mike Sullivan, Jacques Martin
- Michael Rooker
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Sophie Hunter
- Carl Soderberg
- Elfrid Payton, Buddy Hield
- Patrik Berglund
- Cam Talbot
- Carey Price, Andrei Markov,
- Andrew Shaw, Alex Goligoski,
- Andrew Shaw, Alex Goligoski,
- Brayden McNabb, Jamie Oleksiak
- Kari Lehtonen
- Devin Setoguchi, Curtis McKenzie, Dan Hamhuis
- Tilda Swinton
- Chris Kunitz, Brent Burns, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Brenden Dillon
- Aisholpan
- Serge Ibaka, Anthony Davis
- Jared McCann, Braden Holtby, Jay Beagle
- Patric Hornqvist, Paul Martin
- Steve Mason
- Ming-Na Wen
- Rachel McAdams
- Alex Ovechkin, Barry Trotz
- Omer Asik, Serge Ibaka
- Ogwumike lifts Sparks to WNBA title, beat Lynx 77-76
- Wayne Simmonds, John Gibson
- Review: Nathan Lane saves 'The Front Page' from fish wrap
- Jason Pominville, Zach Hyman
- Matt Read, John Gibson, Chris VandeVelde, Ryan Getzlaf
- Mona Habraham
- Clony Toussaint
- Bertha Mesilier
- Erik Haula, Auston Matthews
- Davante Adams
- Travis Konency, Ryan Garbutt
- T.J. Brodie, Joakim Nordstrom,
- T.J. Brodie, Joakim Nordstrom,
- T.J. Brodie, Joakim Nordstrom,
- Steve Mason, Nick Ritchie Ivan Provorov
- Chinese navy ships to make first port call at Cam Ranh Bay
- Kevin Bieksa, Corey Perry, Korbinian Holzer,
- Trump, Clinton spending furiously as Election Day nears
- Trump, Clinton trade caustic barbs as roast turns bitter
- Davis returns with 33 points in Pelicans' last exhibition
- Peter Budaj, Antoine Roussel, Nic Dowd
- Nick Shore, Antoine Roussel, Nic Dowd
- Feds: 3 suspects in Kansas plot pose 'substantial danger'
- Hillary Clinton, Alfred E. Smith IV, Timonty Dolan
- Hillary Clinton, Alfred E. Smith IV, Donald Trump
- Alec Martinez, Tanner Pearson, Tyler Toffoli
- South Africa to withdraw from International Criminal Court
- Walton Westphalia Development Corporation Responds to Washington Business Journal Article
- Devin Shore, Peter Budaj
- Asian shares mixed, dollar rises on ECB stimulus hopes
- Matt Stajan, Eddie Lack,
- Ron Calderon
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean
- Rams continue nomadic year, host Giants in London
- In Haiti, hopes dim for missing victims of Hurricane Matthew
- Professors to strike for 3rd day at 14 state universities
- New Jersey Transit's longest delay: Modern safety technology
- 'Queen of Katwe' stirs hope in slum where film was born
- Goodyear christening 2nd airship in fleet replacing blimps
- Bobby Seale
- Bill Whitfield
- Bobby Seale
- Saturu Ned, James Mott
- South Sudan rebel leader says he could return next month
- Chadwick Boseman
- Fulvia Serra
- Thane Maynard
- Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga
- Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga
- 2016 Postseason Baseball Glance
- Colin Firth
- Joel Edgerton
- Barbie Fashionistas
- Star Wars Rogue One Elite Series
- DC Super Hero Girls
- Elena of Avalor, Princess Isabel
- Cubs beat Dodgers 8-4, head home with 3-2 lead in NLCS
- Ruth Negga
- Ruth Negga
- Joel Edgerton
- Joel Edgerton, Jeff Nichols
- Alano Miller, Colin Firth, Ruth Negga, Jeff Nichols
- Raising a vegan baby: There's a right way and a wrong way
- You can leave your hat on: Scholar says Puritans were sexy
- Excerpts of Puritan writing that suggests they enjoyed sex
- John McCain
- Hotel Okura Expands Global Menu of Japanese Cultural Experiences for Guests
- Hotel Okura Expands Global Menu of Japanese Cultural Experiences for Guests
- Hotel Okura Expands Global Menu of Japanese Cultural Experiences for Guests
- Iraq witnesses: Armed militants attack police compound in northern city of Kirkuk, fighting underway
- Bangladesh-England 1st test
- Greg Stumbo
- Jordan Peele
- Max Greenfield
- The Latest: IS militants attack police in Iraq's Kirkuk
- Seth Rogen
- Omar al-Bashir
- Tatsuki Suzuki, Marcos Ramirez, Jorge Martin
- Brad Binder, Gabriel Rodrigo
- India confirms dates, venues for Australia's 4-test tour
- Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat against West Indies
- Powerful earthquake in western Japan, no danger of tsunami
- Asia shares drift lower as investors factor in Fed rate hike
- South Africa to withdraw from International Criminal Court
- Vladimir Putin, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi
- Linda Sadaqa
- Abdullah Wasef Tawfiq
- Abdullah Wasef Tawfiq
- Johann Zarco
- Danny Kent
- Lady Gaga
- David Moa, Joe Provenzano, Daniel Auelua
- Taysom Hill
- Thomas Sperbeck, Troy Warner
- Jeremy McNichols, Sae Tautu
- Sean Modster, Dayan Lake
- Penguins rally with 3 late goals to down Sharks
- A giant nude statue in California is stirring controversy
- Rypien helps No. 14 Boise State hold off BYU, 28-27
- Abu Sayyaf attacks S. Korean ship, abducts skipper, crewman
- Commémoration du 95ème anniversaire de l’Association Culturelle de Taiwan
- AP Explains: Why African states have started leaving the ICC
- India court orders BCCI to implement clean-up panel's views
- In Kentucky coal country, Democrats fear Trump
- UK Conservatives hold Commons seat vacated by ex-PM Cameron
- OCP and Kribhco to Develop a Large Scale NPK Fertilizer Plant in Krishnapatnam, India
- Konrad Technologies: Wir expandieren in die USA!
- Cabinet to set up 18 Southward Policy platforms
- Lee Hsien Loong, Ho Ching
- Najib Razak
- Najib Razak
- Government to make Penghu green after casino plan rejected
- 81 more trains added for Chiang Kai-shek’s Birthday long weekend: TRA
- Donald Tusk, Federica Mogherini
- Taiwan’s export orders up for two straight months
- Taiwan prepares for a taste of warm spell after a week of heavy rain
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Philippine police van rams protesters in front of US Embassy
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Alexander Lukashenko, Janez Kocijancic
- Omar al-Bashir
- Omar al-Bashir
- Anurag Thakur
- Legislature axes migrant worker exit requirement
- Mandarin Oriental, Taipei ranked number 2 on the “Top 10 Hotels in Northern Asia”
- George Shriem, Michael Beary
- Michael Beary
- Costume parade harks back to 1920s Dadaocheng
- Police arrest eight missing Indonesian caregivers
- Stanislaw Likiernik
- Talley Matthew, Meir David,
- Talley Matthew, Meir David,
- Dror Zicherman,
- Jim Sylvia, Sagi Cohen
- Patrick Hickey
- Steve Soto, Barak Miron
- Meghan Wilson
- Luke Wessman, Yogev Meushar
- Kurt Benkert
- Piya Malayao
- Southeastern Grocers Teams up with Collegiate Partners to Send Young Fans, Families to Football Games
- Southeastern Grocers Teams up with Collegiate Partners to Send Young Fans, Families to Football Games
- South State Corporation Reports Third Quarter Net Income; Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend
- Visa Introduces International B2B Payment Solution Built on Chain’s Blockchain Technology
- OCP e Kribhco desenvolvem uma grande fábrica de fertilizantes NPK em Krishnapatnam, Índia
- Reynolds American; Camel; Newport; cigarettes
- UniCredit Bank Austria, Raiffeisen Bank International e UniCredit Bulbank concedem uma linha de crédito ampliada de € 112,9 milhões ao Business Park Sofia
- Jim Sylvia, Sagi Cohen
- Mazher Mahmood
- Oleg Sentsov
- The Estée Lauder Companies to Acquire BECCA Cosmetics
- Patrick Stein
- Rudi Garcia, Jacques-Henri Eyraud
- Jacques-Henri Eyraud
- BizWireTV Video News: The Future of Voting Might Involve a Selfie and The Taylor Swift Experience is Coming to NYC
- Jacques-Henri Eyraud
- Rudi Garcia, Jacques-Henri Eyraud
- Menara Networks anuncia atualização bem-sucedida no Brasil da rede da Algar Telecom para 100 Gbps
- Jacques-Henri Eyraud
- Rudi Garcia
- Richard Gere
- Richard Gere
- Dr. Linda Lawrence Honored for Lifetime Achievement at ACEP Scientific Assembly
- Rudi Garcia, Jacques-Henri Eyraud
- Karan Johar
- Westinghouse Honours UK Apprenticeship and Academic Achievers
- Norsk Titanium and Clarkson University Launch Initiative to Develop Rapid Plasma Deposition™ Workforce Training, Research Programs
- Norsk Titanium and Clarkson University Launch Initiative to Develop Rapid Plasma Deposition™ Workforce Training, Research Programs
- j2 Global, Inc.’s Ziff Davis Announces Agreement to Acquire Everyday Health
- Battlefield 1 is Now Available in Stores Worldwide
- ターゲットがヴィクトリア・ベッカムとのスプリングコラボを発表
- Frank McCourt
- DISH Continues to Blur Traditional Pay-TV Boundaries; YouTube App Debuts on Hopper 3 DVR
- DISH Continues to Blur Traditional Pay-TV Boundaries; YouTube App Debuts on Hopper 3 DVR
- NATO officer: cyberattacks complicate threats to alliance
- Police: Man thanks trooper in letter after speeding ticket
- 50 years later, Black Panthers look back at party's founding
- Lady Gaga returns to NYC bar where she launched her career
- Iqbal leads Bangladesh to 221-5, trailing England by 72
- Child porn accuser drops lawsuit against ex-Subway pitchman
- Lalo Yunda,
- Lalo Yunda
- Atletico winger Carrasco signs new contract until 2022
- Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street
- Hacked emails: Clinton pushed for charity meeting in Morocco
- Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard
- May tries to reassure EU as UK seeks trade pacts alone
- Counterterrorism prosecutor want access to encrypted devices
- Younis & Misbah cash in on chances to lead Pakistan to 304-4
- Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Cynapsus Therapeutics
- Congo security forces killed 48 protesters, UN report says
- Sagemcom und Plume arbeiten zusammen, um Breitbandanbietern adaptive, selbstoptimierende Home-WLAN-Lösung bereitzustellen
- Nurse Practitioners Fill Gap by Providing Timely Help in Recording End-of-Life Treatment Wishes
- Sprint Network #1 for Overall Network Performance in St. Louis
- Nurse Practitioners Fill Gap by Providing Timely Help in Recording End-of-Life Treatment Wishes
- Trump, Clinton spending furiously as Election Day nears
- Kevin James couldn't wait: Long Island is his sitcom home
- US internet disrupted as key firm gets hit by cyberattack
- Review: Leonard Cohen old and wise on 'You Want It Darker'
- Cincinnati Zoo rejoins Twitter following Harambe controversy
- OCP und Kribhco entwickeln große NPK-Düngemittelanlage in Krishnapatnam, Indien
- Brazil names squad to face trauma and Messi in WC qualifiers
- Luxury for less: Tourists are winners in pound's drop
- NY high school football team loses equipment in fire
- Neymar signs contract extension with Barcelona
- GE profit falls 19 percent, but beats expectations
- Flood victims face major challenges as early voting begins
- Giants coach unsure if team will keep abuser Josh Brown
- TV legend Carol Burnett signed to ABC sitcom project
- Sagemcom y Plume se asocian para ofrecer una solución de Wi-Fi residencial versátil y con optimización automática para operadores de servicios en Broadband
- Pakistani court paves way for execution of mentally ill man
- Opposition cries dictatorship after Venezuela blocks recall
- Russia summons Belgian ambassador over attack in Syria
- Bombardier to cut 7,500 jobs globally over the next 2 years
- Greece gets bailout inspection as unions raise rights claim
- France wants drastic revision of US trade talks
- Insurer Cigna eases rules for opioid addiction medication
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Asia-Celsius
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Celsius/Fahrenheit
- Car hits, kills South African student leader during protest
- SAP misses 3Q profit forecasts, raises outlook slightly
- Wal-Mart invests $50M in China's online grocery business
- US stock indexes head lower in early trading
- Burkina Faso says another coup plot foiled by authorities
- Canadian minister: EU incapable of signing trade deal now
- UK-born fashion designer Richard Nicoll dies at 39
- Adam Sirois
- Julie Patz, Joan Illuzzi-Orbon
- Aguero looking vulnerable as City evolves under Guardiola
- MTN denies illegally exporting $14 billion from Nigeria
- Unemployment rates rose in 3 of 8 US swing states last month
- McCourt's moving swiftly to make Marseille a contender again
- Georgia man sent teen sex texts as son was dying in hot car
- T1D Exchange and M2D2 Announce the Winners of the First Annual Diabetes Innovation Challenge
- New UEFA leader Ceferin pledges to protect national leagues
- IOC official 'very happy' with possible Innsbruck 2026 bid
- Coach Emery struggling to make PSG the force its owners want
- The Latest: UN rights body calls for probe over Aleppo
- Attack in Afghanistan killed Illinois solider, Oklahoma man
- Russians seek answers to central Moscow GPS anomaly
- German group: Migrants die amid Libya 'coast guard' attack
- Yoga pants parade to protest man's comments on women's wear
- Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton Surprise U.S. Navy Family with Well-Deserved Vacation
- ExxonMobil Introduces New Exceed XP Performance Polymers Grades for Greenhouse and Large Tunnel Films
- The Latest: Senior transit leadership skips hearing on crash
- Anti-terror police arrest man over London subway alert
- ExxonMobil Introduces New Exceed XP Performance Polymers Grades for Flexible Packaging
- ExxonMobil Expands New Exceed XP Performance Polymers Portfolio
- Rams confident of success against Giants, Beckham in London
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Olympic officials: Hickey should leave Rio on health grounds
- Carol Burnett
- Rick Astley
- Rick Astley
- Bradford looks forward to return to Philly with Vikings
- Cuban zoologist, education head to get honorary NY degrees
- Wizeline Founder Receives Award for Achievements in Silicon Valley & Mexico
- Carter says Turkey should play role in Mosul fight
- Dura Coat to Showcase High Performance Coatings at METALCON in Baltimore
- Peanut butter vandal mistakes gathering for Trump rally
- Calais' "Jungle" dismantling to start next week
- DA: Racist graffiti on historic black school no hate crime
- UniCredit Bank Austria, Raiffeisen Bank International et UniCredit Bulbank accordent une facilité de crédit de premier rang, à hauteur de 112,9 millions EUR, à Business Park Sofia
- UniCredit Bank Austria, Raiffeisen Bank International und UniCredit Bulbank haben erstrangig besichertes Darlehen in Höhe von € 112,9 Millionen für Business Park Sofia bereitgestellt
- Canada walks out as EU trade talks founder
- Jury selection set for Ohio police shooting trial
- Appeals court to hear Arizona cross-border shooting case
- British reporter 'Fake Sheikh' jailed for 15 months
- Josh Brown, Molly Brown
- Astley never stops appreciating 'Never Gonna Give You Up'
- BUR20161021BIDEN1
- 50 years on, UK marks mine disaster that killed 128 children
- Who is Evan McMullin, third-party candidate surging in Utah?
- Maral Farjad
- Maral Farjad
- Maral Farjad
- Maral Farjad
- Maral Farjad
- BUR20161021BIDEN3
- OCP et Kribhco lancent une nouvelle unité de production d’engrais NPK à Krishnapatnam, en Inde
- Warner Bros. promises previously unreleased Prince music
- Hamilton fastest in 1st practice at US Grand Prix
- Muslims protest in front of Colosseum over mosque closures
- Early voting: Democrats show strength in key battlegrounds
- Wonder Woman Named the United Nations’ Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Women and Girls
- Wonder Woman Named the United Nations’ Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Women and Girls
- Mexico arrests ex-police chief of city where 43 disappeared
- Mickey Mouse to Celebrate His Birthday with a Trip around the World
- The Latest: Bridge testimony differs from Christie's remarks
- Společnost Starbucks oznámila, že v roce 2018 otevře v Tokiu novou pražírnu a kavárnu Starbucks Reserve Roastery
- Brazil Senate police agents arrested for of obstruction
- Made it: Haas F1 at 'home' at US Grand Prix
- European Space Agency says its experimental Mars probe crash-landed and may have exploded when it hit the surface
- European Space Agency says Mars probe may have exploded
- Portugal keeps bond rating that ensures continuing ECB help
- SharkNinja, Dyson end legal battle over advertising claims
- McDonald's sales rise 1.3 percent at US stores
- Retired NYC police officer shoots, wounds robbery suspect
- IMF warns of slow growth in Central Asia, Caucasus
- Met Gala, exhibit to honor designer Rei Kawakubo
- Barack Obama, Shimon Peres
- Disney and Destination Imagination Inspire Fans to Think Outside the Toy Box in Celebration of “Moana”
- Disney and Destination Imagination Inspire Fans to Think Outside the Toy Box in Celebration of “Moana”
- Flooding damages homes as storms sweep Pennsylvania; 1 dead
- Evacuations from Aleppo fail to materialize despite lull
- Suspect in wrong-way crashes moved from hospital to prison
- KRG Completes Sale of Fort Dearborn Company to Advent International
- Bill Murray
- Bill Murray
- Bill Murray
- スターバックスがベリンダ・ウォンをスターバックス中国最高経営責任者に任命、2021年までに中国本土に5000店出店を目指す
- Bill Murray
- Bill Murray
- Bill Murray
- Cameroon train traveling between 2 largest cities derails
- Arshad Khan
- $47 billion offer to create world's biggest tobacco company
- Arshad Khan
- Cyprus police: Boat with 83 migrants aboard towed to harbor
- Arshad Khan
- Man indicted in slaying of teen sandwich shop worker in Ohio
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Wonder Woman
- Massumeh Farhad, Simon Rettig
- Dr. Erin Kimmerle
- Dr. Erin Kimmerle
- US top diplomat refers to NKorea as 'illegitimate regime'
- Giant pages from ancient Quran on display in Washington, DC
- Phil Robertson
- Phil Robertson
- Phil Robertson
- Kerri Walsh Jennings
- Michelle Obama, Yolanda Adams, Michelle Williams
- Kerri Walsh Jennings
- Kerri Walsh Jennings
- Ex-coach calls his ban from Penn State facilities 'wrong'
- APNewsBreak: Ohio is moving death row for 3rd time since '05
- Anna Nemati
- Anna Nemati
- Anna Nemati
- Anna Nemati
- Anna Nemati
- Michelle Obama, Yolanda Adams
- Anna Nemati
- Anna Nemati
- Anna Nemati
- US rig count up 14 this week to 553; Texas gains 10
- Wonder Woman
- Wonder Woman
- Hillary Clinton
- Wonder Woman
- Bill Murray
- Hillary Clinton
- Wonder Woman
- Pakistani tea seller turns model after fame on social media
- Bill Murray
- Appeals court revives lawsuit by Abu Ghraib inmates
- Bill Murray
- The Latest: NY Gov. Cuomo OKs fines for illegal Airbnbs
- Best and worst jokes from Trump, Clinton at white-tie affair
- Obama White House hosting final musical event with BET
- PurpleStride New Jersey Aims to Double Pancreatic Cancer Survival by 2020
- PurpleStride New Jersey Aims to Double Pancreatic Cancer Survival by 2020
- W 2018 roku Starbucks otworzy palarnię kawy Starbucks Reserve Roastery w Tokio
- With rivals struggling, Hirscher eyes record 6th title
- Wonder Woman
- Wonder Woman
- 94-year-old who has been fire chief since 1953 is retiring
- Dueling Missouri tobacco tax initiatives causing confusion
- Trump attorneys seek to bar his campaign comments at trial
- UniCredit Bank Austria, Raiffeisen Bank International y UniCredit Bulbank Otorgaron un Crédito Preferente Ampliado por 112,9 Millones de EUR a Business Park Sofia
- Florida man freed in Iran-US prisoner swap files lawsuit
- Greek shipping companies fined $1.5M for pollution, cover-up
- Israel mulls buying more German submarines
- Top-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova makes Kremlin Cup final
- Mother of boy who disappeared in 1979 testifies at NYC trial
- A Starbucks bejelentette, hogy 2018-ban megnyitja első Starbucks Reserve kávépörkölő üzemét Tokióban
- Defense lays out case in officer's shooting of black driver
- Siddhartha Kaul
- Short-handed Supreme Court delays action in 3 cases
- Pentagon identifies American killed in Iraq on Thursday
- Adam Silver
- Russia denies Polish claim Egypt sold it warships for $1
- Adam Silver
- Kansas court upholds state's 1st death sentence in 30 years
- Mosul Today: IS assaults Kirkuk after losses near Mosul
- David Fizdale
- OCP y Kribhco planean la construcción de una planta de fertilizantes NPK de gran escala en Krishnapatnam, India
- London City Airport declared safe after 'chemical incident'
- In Paraguay, 100 horses are protected, traded for moto-carts
- Honduran woman sent to prison for Houston sex trafficking
- Phoenix police: Woman runs over 2 men, killing 1 after fight
- Malawi leader dismisses health rumors after a month away
- The Original Glazed® Doughnut Goes Pumpkin
- The Latest: Tape shows interrogation of dad in hot car death
- Javier Mascherano keeps on proving his worth to Barcelona
- Zach Randolph
- New 3D technology raises hopes for the coldest of cold cases
- Damian Lillard, Devin Booker
- Tickets for the Highly Anticipated 2017 Season of Monster Energy Supercross On Sale Now
- Daniel Hamilton
- Jesus Torrealba
- jesus Torrealba
- Damian Lillard, Brandon Ingram, Timofey Mozgov
- BGE Recognized For Volunteerism and Corporate Citizenship at Annual Governor's Service Awards
- Barack Obama, Scott Kelly
- Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Annual Halloween Greeting Card Drive Kicks off on CHLA.org
- Felipe VI, Letizia
- James Nachtway, Mary Beard, Nuria Espert, Richard Ford
- Felipe VI, Letizia
- Barack Obama, Scott Kelly, Mark Kelly
- Felipe VI, Letizia
- 25 Semifinalists Announced for 2017 Music Educator Award™ Presented by The Recording Academy® and the GRAMMY Foundation®
- 25 Semifinalists Announced for 2017 Music Educator Award™ Presented by The Recording Academy® and the GRAMMY Foundation®
- 25 Semifinalists Announced for 2017 Music Educator Award™ Presented by The Recording Academy® and the GRAMMY Foundation®
- Wonder Woman
- Ex-NSA worker accused of stealing secrets to stay in custody
- Moody's, GE and Skechers slide; Reynolds American surges
- Commission rejects move of Confederate statue from park
- Andy Sullivan joins Marc Warren as Portugal Masters leaders
- US military reports 2 strikes against extremists in Yemen
- Pence again finds himself as Donald Trump's clean-up man
- The Marcus Corporation Announces Appointment of Joseph Khairallah to President of Marcus Hotels & Resorts
- NSW batsman becomes 1st concussion sub in cricket
- Cape Cod Businessman, Dr. Jack Driscoll of PID Analyzers, LLC, Saluted for STEM Education Initiatives in Southeastern Mass
- 1 classification upgrade in new batch of Clinton emails
- Annie Tselikis of Maine Lobster Dealers' Association
- Judge: Georgia can keep execution drug provider secret
- Under fire in Mosul, IS attacks another Iraqi city
- Tesla may enter ride ride-hailing business next year
- 3 states say they denied Russia request to monitor election
- The Latest: Judge says Kansas man poses 'grave danger'
- Frankfurt wins 3-0 in Hamburg to go 4th in Bundesliga
- Minneapolis police: No discipline for officers in fatal 2015 shooting of black man
- The Latest: Pennsylvania chancellor applauds faculty pact
- The Latest: No sanctions for Minneapolis cops in man's death
- Emails show machinations behind Clinton's shift on pipeline
- The Latest: Union: Ohio's death row move will cause hardship
- Purported niece, others seek shares of Prince's estate
- Muni week in review: Yields trend still trending higher
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Friday
- The Latest: Judge rules against defense in Slager hearing
- Business Highlights
- Ron Calderon, Ana Calderon
- Let's toast: Jim Beam strike ends with promise to expand
- Menara Networks Anuncia Actualización Exitosa de Algar Telecom Network en Brasil a 100 Gbps
- Wolf chosen as World Cup mascot
- Figures on government spending and debt
- Monaco looks a title contender after routing Montpellier 6-2
- Ex-player says concussions are still widely underestimated
- Late goal lifts Betis to win at Osasuna in Spanish league
- Daughter of man in The Piano Guys missing in Oregon
- Australia's Minjee Lee opens 6-stroke lead in Blue Bay LPGA
- Dimitrov to face del Potro in semis of Stockholm Open
- Danny Salazar
- The Latest: At least 80 seek medical care after Kansas spill
- The Latest: Rolling Stone trial to resume on Saturday
- Chemical cloud over Kansas community dissipates
- European Open Results
- Philippine president says he won't sever ties with US
- Kremlin Cup Results
- Stockholm Open Results
- Westinghouse met à l’honneur l’apprentissage et les étudiants talentueux britanniques
- Westinghouse würdigt erfolgreiche Absolventen von Berufs- und Hochschulausbildungsprogrammen in Großbritannien
- Russian indicted on charges he hacked LinkedIn
- Judge: Poker pro Ivey, pal broke gambling rules in $10M win
- Boris Diaw, Blake Griffin
- UEFA's Ceferin tackles dangers in Europe, integrity attacks
- UN investigator: Trump is peddling 'lies' on Syria-IS link
- Messi returns for Argentina qualifiers vs. Brazil & Colombia
- Robin Roberts, Rich Kraemer, Savannah James
- Robin Roberts, Savannah James
- Police mistake doughnut glaze for meth, man sues over arrest
- Savannah James
- Mehdi Fard Ghaderi
- Mehdi Fard Ghaderi
- Mehdi Fard Ghaderi
- Mehdi Fard Ghaderi
- Mike Pence, Karen Pence
- Atabak Naderi
- Atabak Naderi
- Pastor, 3 others guilty in church beating that killed teen
- Kershaw stands in the way of Cubs' chance to make history
- Defense: Men accused in Kansas plot prepared for 'upheaval'
- Ryan Murray, Artem Anisimov
- Artemi Panarin, Cam Atkinson
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Mike Pence
- More Than 360 Kids Participated in the New Hanover Regional Medical Center IRONKIDS North Carolina Fun Run
- DeMar DeRozan, Marcin Gortat
- Markieff Morris, Jonas Valanciunas
- DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal
- Kyle Lowry, Marcin Gortat
- Ian Scheuermann Murder Trial
- Ian Scheuermann Murder Trial
- Ian Scheuermann Murder Trial
- Ian Scheuermann Murder Trial
- Ian Scheuermann Murder Trial
- Petr Mrazek
- US Navy destroyer conducts operation in South China Sea
- Ian Scheuermann Murder Trial
- Ian Scheuermann Murder Trial
- UC Berkeley Greek parties banned amid sexual assault reports
- The Latest: Trump to lay out closing arguments in Gettysburg
- Puerto Rico pledges $65M to improve public housing access
- Henrique Capriles
- Henry Ramos Allup, Henrique Capriles
- Petr Mrazek
- Mike Pence
- Ron Calderon
- Mao Asada
- Ana Calderon, Zachary Calderon
- Natalia Polo
- Natalia Polo
- Ron Calderon, Ana Calderon, Zachary Calderon
- Natalia Polo
- Natalia Polo
- Víctor Gaviria
- Jill Scott
- Nik Stauskas, James Johnson
- Mao Asada
- Brian Campbell, Brandon Saad
- Ron Calderon, Zachary Calderon
- Josh Anderson, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Corey Crawford
- Nick Foligno
- Zach LaVine, Roy Hibber
- Mao Asada
- Justin Abdelkader
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Frank Kaminsky III
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Ricky Rubio, Gorgui Dieng
- No regrets, Trump vows; Clinton pursues his supporters
- Jill Scott
- Sergio Rodriguez, Goran Dragic
- Police arrest 35 suspected members of Long Island gang
- Richaun Holmes, Willie Reed
- Naomi Campbell
- Naomi Campbell
- Willie Reed, James Johnson, Richaun Holmes
- Clinton camp preparing for possibility Trump won't concede
- Kerri Walsh Jennings
- Kerri Walsh Jennings
- Nisa Mickens, Kayla Cueva
- NY enacts restrictions on Airbnb, with fines of up to $7,500
- Goffin and Gasquet reach European Open semifinals
- Otto Porter Jr., DeMar DeRozan
- P.K. Subban
- Markieff Morris, Jonas Valanciunas
- Pekka Rinne
- Montana judge sparks outrage with no prison time for incest
- Bradley Beal, Patrick Patterson
- Mai Mihara
- Luke Glendening
- Marcin Gortat, Jonas Valanciunas
- Patricio Garino, Davis Bertans, Montrezl Harrell
- Sana Noroz Baki
- Ashley Wagner
- Report: Syrian government blamed for 3rd chemical attack
- Mai Mihara
- Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, K.J. McDaniels
- Mai Mihara
- Sergei Bobrovsky, Seth Jones
- Nick Schmaltz, David Savard
- So Youn Park
- Markus Nutivaara, Scott Darling
- Jusuf Nurkic, Andrew Bogut
- Wesley Matthews, Will Barton
- Dwight Powell, Wilson Chandler, Jamal Murray
- Kanako Murakami
- Rick Carlisle
- Dirk Nowitzki
- Angelina Kuchvalska
- Henry Ramos Allup, Henrique Capriles
- Tomas Tatar
- UN expert urges next UN chief to focus on ending tax havens
- Evgenia Tarasova, Vladimir Morozov
- Kate Hudson
- The Latest: McMullin calls for new 'conservative movement'
- Vanessa James, Morgan Cipres
- Wonder Woman named a special UN ambassador, despite protests
- Evan McMullin
- Evan McMullin
- Boychuk scores short-handed in 3rd, Islanders beat Coyotes
- Dan Aykroyd
- Jeremy Lamb, Zach LaVine
- NHL Capsules
- Dan Aykroyd
- Christie aide on trial says she told him of traffic study
- Hassan Whiteside
- Ryan Anderson, LaMarcus Aldridge
- Matt Bomer
- Dejounte Murray, K.J. McDaniels
- Pablo Prigioni, Bryn Forbes
- Goran Dragic
- Milo Ventimiglia
- Nemanja Bjelica, Rasheed Sulaimon, Kris Dunn
- Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard
- Steve Clifford
- Sprinter explores ways to mentor youth after daughter' death
- Marissa Castelli, Mervin Tran
- Julianne Seguin, Charlie Bilodeau
- Jess Cagle
- Al-Farouq Aminu, Stephen Curry
- Ashley Wagner wins Progressive Skate America short program
- Kristina Astakhova, Alexei Rogonov
- Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Zaza Pachulia
- Davis Bertans, Sam Dekker
- Mike D'Antoni
- Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Zaza Pachulia
- Over 50,000 evacuated in typhoon's path in southern China
- Rick Carlisle, Michael Malone
- Andre Iguodala, Mason Plumlee
- The Latest: Water plant shut down after gasoline spill
- Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala
- Terry Stotts
- Kenneth Faried, Dwight Powell, Harrison Barnes, Nikola Jokic
- Venezuela braces for turbulence after recall is stalled
- Taliban, Afghan and Pakistan officials say 3 senior Taliban have briefed Pakistan about their recent talks with Kabul
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Tre Watson, Addison Ooms
- Pennsylvania crews monitor ruptured pipeline, drinking water
- Proteas win toss, bat in opening tour match
- Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry
- Report: Syrian government blamed for 3rd chemical attack
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Paul Casey
- Larry Nance Jr., Marquese Chriss, Brandon Knight
- Leandro Barbosa, Marcelo Huertas
- Nick Young, Alex Len, Jared Dudley
- Brandon Knight, Thomas Robinson
- Draymond Green, Kevin Durant
- Kevin Durant
- No discipline for Minneapolis cops in Jamar Clark slaying
- Justin Thomas
- Anirban Lahiri
- Yvonne Orji
- Yvonne Orji
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Luke Walton, D'Angelo Russell
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Marc Leishman
- Anirban Lahiri
- Bangladesh vs England 1st Test Scoreboard
- Joe Root
- Coe backs Brisbane bid for 2028 Olympics
- Marc Marquez, Cal Crutchlow, Pol Espargaro
- Alvaro Bautista
- Scott Redding, Valentino Rossi
- Marc Marquez
- Jack Miller
- IS assault on Iraq's Kirkuk ends after 24-hour battle
- Wonder Woman named a special UN ambassador, despite protests
- Nicolo Bulega
- Brad Binder
- Review of 1st nuclear plant closure to be completed in June
- WHY IT MATTERS: Beneath the fury, issues that matter
- China replaces members of regional legislature over fraud
- U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter arrives in Iraq to assess progress of the operation to retake Mosul from IS militants
- India launches phone app to monitor New Delhi's pollution
- Kate Hudson
- Donnel Pumphrey,
- Ben Duckett
- U.S Defense Secretary Carter arrives in Iraq
- Pence continues to massage Trump's controversial remarks
- Workplace unfriendly to gays: poll
- Emails show Clinton campaign weighing Keystone XL decision
- Officials: Taliban brief Pakistan about talks with Kabul
- Mehedi Hasan Miraz
- Mahmudullah, Alastair Cook
- Thomas Luthi, Mattia Pasini, Sam Lowes
- Thomas Luthi
- Shakib Al Hasan, Joe Root
- Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman
- Mushfiqur Rahim, Ben Duckett
- Jesko Raffin
- Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman
- Joe Root
- Alastair Cook
- Thomas Luthi
- Fête d’anniversaire et Zoolloween à Taipei Zoo
- Kate Hudson, Jeffrey Katzenberg
- Kate Mulgrew
- Keys to debut in WTA Finals
- Top EU lawmaker intervenes to try to save Canada trade pact
- Aung San Suu Kyi
- Aung San Suu Kyi
- Urawa beats Niigata 2-1 to maintain lead in J-League
- New Zealand beats Australia 37-10
- All Blacks' Winning Streak
- Jordan Kunaszyk
- NZ beats Australia 37-10 for record 18th straight test win
- Anton Lienert-Brown
- Miss World Philippines invited to attend Asia-Pacific Culture Day in Taiwan
- Thais sing special royal anthem version to honor late king
- Pope Francis
- Ryan Crotty
- Lahiri leads by 4 shots as Thomas struggles at CIMB Classic
- Ben Smith
- Jessica Korda shoot 66, catches Minjee Lee in Blue Bay LPGA
- Gut builds big 1st-run lead in season-opening giant slalom
- TSMC hands out extra bonuses
- Marquez qualifies on pole for Australian Moto GP
- Jerome Kaino, Israel Folau
- Kieran Read
- Julian Savea
- Aaron Cruden, Israel Folau
- 19 die as helicopter carrying oil workers crashes in Russia
- Jonny Bairstow, Mushfiqur Rahim
- Gabriel 5-96 as Pakistan bowled out for 452 vs West Indies
- Kremlin: demands for Assad's departure "thoughtless"
- Pope Francis
- Appeal of women's soccer growing, FIFA chief says in Jordan
- China hires Lippi to take over national football team
- GEICO named a 'Top Workplace' in Iowa
- Belgian shopping mall evacuated as gunmen rob jewelry store
- Voting starts in Penghu casino referendum
- Officials say senior Egyptian army officer gunned down
- Patriot missiles to be stationed in Linkou
- CAL, EVA impose total Note 7 ban
- Svetlana Kuznetsova
- Svetlana Kuznetsova
- Svetlana Kuznetsova
- Unique stamps worth NT$500 million on display in Taipei
- Daria Gavrilova
- Svetlana Kuznetsova
- Bangladesh-England 1st Test Scores
- Virat Kohli
- Anil Kumble
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni
- Clinton campaign: No health issues after mailed powder found
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni
- Svetlana Kuznetsova
- Svetlana Kuznetsova, Daria Gavrilova
- Marcello Lippi
- John Mica
- Stray cat patrol: Feral felines deployed in NYC war on rats
- Stephanie Murphy
- Erik Lamela
- Daria Gavrilova
- Daria Gavrilova
- Kuznetsova retains Kremlin Cup title for WTA Finals spot
- Yale to admit more students, still won't be easy to get in
- The Latest: Turkey troops, rebels battle Kurdish-led militia
- Spain busts sex trafficking ring based on victim hotline tip
- Cincinnati braces for racially charged police shooting trial
- Ralph Fiennes
- Ralph Fiennes
- Ralph Fiennes
- The Latest: Trump set to lay out his first 100 days agenda
- Carey Mulligan
- As Dems seek House wins, Fla. lawmaker walks Trump tightrope
- Election tests GOP's commanding House advantage
- Emirates Stadium
- Tofail Ahmed
- Race in GOP-friendly Missouri could determine Senate control
- Tottenham held 0-0 by Bournemouth in Premier League
- AP Exclusive: 'High threat' Texas border busts aren't always
- Pakistan-West Indies 2nd Test Scores
- Remembering war, grateful Bosnians rally for Hillary Clinton
- Early voting data shows strengths for Trump and Clinton
- Romanians march to demand reunification with Moldova
- Egyptian court upholds 20-year jail sentence for Mosri
- Actress joins London protest seeking end to Aleppo bombing
- Stokes to the rescue as England leads Bangladesh by 273 runs
- Junko Tabei, first woman to climb Everest, dies at 77
- Cameroon train crash death toll as high as 73, rescuers say
- Munster honors dead coach with pre-match tribute, big win
- A look at the fight for control of the Senate
- Iniesta leaves game on stretcher with knee injury
- Andres Iniesta
- Germany: Merkel party pulls candidate over 'like' for rivals
- Andres Iniesta
- Lionel Messi
- Lionel Messi
- Tammy Duckworth
- Mark Kirk
- Toro Rosso retains Russian driver Kvyat for 2017
- Lionel Messi
- Connie Johnson
- Luis Suarez
- Women's Giant Slalom World Cup Results
- Lionel Messi
- Hundreds march to protest bullfighting's return to Barcelona
- Stockholm Open Results
- Attacks on the internet keep getting bigger and nastier
- Iraqi official says Islamic State assault on Kirkuk killed at least 80 people, mostly security forces
- American couple pledge $380 million art donation to France
- BC-GLF--CIMB Classic Scores
- Luis Suarez
- BC-GLF--LPGA Scores
- Luis Suarez
- The Latest: Sunoco: No impact on water from gas spill so far
- Friant Dam
- Leicester beats Palace 3-1 for 3rd win of EPL title defense
- Fresno County Superior Courthouse
- Alex Xiong
- Michael Dudok de Wit
- Michael Dudok de Wit
- Michael Dudok de Wit
- Michael Dudok de Wit
- Michael Dudok de Wit
- Michael Dudok de Wit
- Colombia's largest airline cancels all flights to Caracas over security breach involving Venezuela air force
- BC-SOC--English Results
- Danielle Mendoza
- Ariana Davis
- Danielle Mendoza
- Ariana Davis
- Kelly Chambers
- Arsenal top but end of winning run spoils Wenger's birthday
- Lionel Messi
- Red Bull leads the way in final practice at US Grand Prix
- Police find new 'suspicious item' in probe of subway alert
- Burnley beats Everton 2-1 for 3rd win in EPL
- Lionel Messi
- Lionel Messi
- Lionel Messi, Neymar
- [Charles Barkley]
- Lionel Messi
- Lionel Messi
- Lionel Messi
- Lionel Messi
- Puerto Rico control board wants stay maintained on lawsuits
- West Ham beats Sunderland 1-0 thanks to injury-time goal
- AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
- Del Potro to face Sock in Stockholm Open final
- 4 gunmen killed in clashes with police in Russia's Caucasus
- Messi scores 2 as Barca beats Valencia 3-2, Iniesta injured
- Anthem singer at Heat-76ers game kneels during performance
- Luis Suarez, Aymen Abdennour
- Lionel Messi
- Heritage Classic Alumni
- Neymar
- Arsenal top but end of winning run spoils Wenger's birthday
- Confusion, worry ahead of migrant camp closure in France
- Shaqiri brace gives Stoke 2nd straight EPL win
- Major California river adding key ingredient: water
- Bradley waiting for 1st win at Swansea after draw vs Watford
- Somali pirate says 26 Asian sailors freed after 4 years
- Robbie Gould joins Giants in London, replaces Josh Brown
- Charles Barkley has something to say about race in America
- Lacazette scores but Lyon's defense falls apart in 3-1 loss
- 1 killed, several injured in clash over pipeline in Mexico
- Germany: Onlookers encouraged migrant teen's fatal jump
- Mauritanian released from Guantanamo won't pursue complaints
- Correction: Russia-US-Space story
- Shaquill Griffin, Brian Lemelle
- Troy Fumagalli, Ben Niemann, Brandon Snyder
- Mexican government strikes back after ambush on soldiers
- Grant Enfinger
- The Latest: 250 treated for exposure to sulfur plant smoke
- BC-GLF--Portugal Masters Scores
- Kremlin Cup Results
- Luxembourg Open Results
- Simone Schaller, Olympic hurdler in '32 and '36, dies at 104
- Mane, Coutinho score for Liverpool in 2-1 win over West Brom
- Bayern wins, Dortmund slips, Hertha soars in Bundesliga
- Hansen shares lead of Portugal Masters after 3 rounds
- Nobel academy member calls Bob Dylan's silence 'arrogant'
- T.J. Holloman, John Robinson-Woodgett
- HIllary Clinton, Huma Abedin
- Brandon Brown, Ben Rhodes, Korbin Forrister, John Wes Townley, Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer, Austin Cindric
- Prince Albert buys Philadelphia home of mom Grace Kelly
- North Dakota pipeline protest prompts more than 20 arrests
- Woman's abdominal pain turns into surprise baby
- Heritage Classic Alumni
- Kaine sees working with GOP as key to post-election healing
- Heritage Classic Alumni
- Short story: Indians' Lindor set to smile, sparkle in Series
- Wallabies coach Cheika rants after Bledisloe Cup defeat
- Slow-starting Ducks send Raymond, 2 more to minors
- Mosul Today: Iraqi army advances after IS assault on Kirkuk
- South Africa in charge after 1st day of 2-day tour match
- Father sentenced to 1,503 years in prison in daughter's rape
- Heritage Classic Alumni
- No birthday celebration for Wenger as Arsenal slips up
- Heritage Classic Alumni
- Heritage Classic Alumni
- Rugby league: England tops France 40-6 in Bennett's 1st game
- Grant Enfinger
- Grant Enfinger
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-Fred's 250 Powered by Coca-Cola Results
- Comic's comic Kevin Meaney has died at age 60
- Roger Clemens
- Roger Clemens
- Roger Clemens
- Roger Clemens
- John Johnson, Steve Ishmael
- Desmond King
- Josey Jewell, Dare Ogunbowale
- Riders do annual roundup of Utah bison herd
- The Latest: Pipeline protest prompts more than 80 arrests
- Miley Cyrus, Samaria Moss, Zimuzo Okala
- Wayne Gretzky
- Miley Cyrus, Samaria Moss, Zimuzo Okala, Jaide Tarwid
- Miley Cyrus, Mouse Abusaif
- Miley Cyrus
- Late strike continues Adelaide's winless start in A-League
- Dedrick Young, Markell Jones, Antonio Reed
- Miley Cyrus
- Amara Darboh, Stanley Green
- UN envoy asks for Yemen cease-fire extension
- WHERE THEY STAND: Clinton, Trump on the issues
- Possible new home for Gitmo ex-detainee unhappy in Uruguay
- Jeff Zatkoff injures groin at morning skate for LA Kings
- For Clinton, struggle to change public perception persists
- Teenage lightning: Locatelli leads AC Milan to win over Juve
- Rolling Stone writer: 'Startled' when woman backed off story
- Miley Cyrus, Noah Shoates, Gabriel Saunders
- Miley Cyrus
- Miley Cyrus
- Miley Cyrus
- Miley Cyrus
- Miley Cyrus
- Officials: 100 mostly barefoot inmates escape Haiti lockup
- Heritage Classic Alumni
- Heritage Classic Alumni
- Toddler dies in Spokane fire, his dog huddled at his side
- Schwartzman upsets top-seeded Goffin at European Open
- United States Grand Prix Lineup
- In Aleppo, jewel of Syrian rebellion faces possible collapse
- Jessica Drake, Gloria Allred
- Hellmann's 500 Lineup
- Selanne, Jets top Oilers 6-5 in Heritage Classic alumni game
- Martin Brodeur
- Martin Brodeur
- Martin Brodeur
- Martin Brodeur, Ken Daneyko
- Colombia airline resumes Caracas flights after scare
- More than 27,000 Virginians register to vote after extension
- Special pass: Cavs' Irving to give championship ring to dad
- Gabby Giffords
- Gabby Giffords
- Rachel Emling, Mikala Crews
- Kevin Sumlin
- Alex Ovechkin
- Tyson Barrie, Blake Comeau, Jarome Iginla, Matt Duchene
- Matt Nieto, Gustav Nyquist
- Rick Nash, Nate Schmidt
- Cory Schneider, Jason Pominville, Damon Severson
- Jeff Skinner, Brayden Schenn, Shayne Gostisbehere
- Riley Sheahan
- AT&T buying HBO, CNN owner Time Warner for $85.4 billion, uniting a telecom giant and an entertainment conglomerate
- Scott Darling, Zach Hyman
- Tyler Motte, Leo Komarov
- Alexander Radulov, Anton Khudobin
- Joe Morrow, David Desharnais
- Mike Pence, Karen Pence
- Senators Lighting
- Senators Lighting
- Viktor Arvidsson, Marc Andre Fleury, Brian Dumoulin
- Jimmy Vesey
- Henrik Lundqvist, Alex Ovechkin
- Aaron Ekblad, Keith Yandle
- Devan Dubnyk
- Off his message again: Trump vows to sue all female accusers
- Alexander Wennberg, Radek Faksa, Brandon Saad
- Nate Prosser, Devante Smith-Pelly
- Ryan Johansen, Chris Kunitz
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Brendan Gallagher
- Jimmy Howard
- Andrei Markov, Carey Price
- Gustav Nyquist
- Eddie Lack, Ron Hainsey, Brandon Manning
- Brandon Manning, Travis Konecny
- Travis Konecny, Ivan Provorov
- Matt Read, Eddie Lack
- Lee Stempniak
- Katy Perry
- Jonathan Toews, Frederik Andersen
- Frederik Andersen, Tyler Motte
- Marian Hossa, Frederik Andersen
- Marc Andre Fleury, David Warsofsky, Yannick Weber
- Connor Brown, Nick Schmaltz
- Marc Andre Fleury, Justin Schultz, Nick Bonino, Kevin Fiala
- Juuse Saros, Bryan Rust
- Jimmy Hayes, Carey Price
- Carey Price, David Backes
- Katy Perry
- Katy Perry
- Katy Perry
- Katy Perry
- Katy Perry
- Andreas Athanasiou
- Katy Perry
- Calle Jarnkrok, Marc Andre Fleury, Ian Cole
- Calle Jarnkrok, Austin Watson
- J.T. Miller
- Senators Lighting
- Senators Lighting
- Evgeny Kuznetsov, Ryan McDonagh
- Katy Perry
- Henrik Lundqvist
- Katy Perry
- Steve Mason, Ivan Provorov, Joakim Nordstrom, Brandon Manning
- Brandon Dubinsky, Jamie Benn
- Alex Ovechkin
- Taylor Hall, Devan Dubnyk
- Greg McKegg, Shane Harper
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Kevin Fiala, Calle Jarnkrok
- Juuse Saros, Scott Wilson
- Josh Anderson, Boone Jenner, Zach Werenski
- Katy Perry visits UNLV dorms, urges students to vote Clinton
- Jimmy Howard
- Boîtes postales représentants chaque tribu aborigène à PHILATAIPEI
- Artemi Panarin
- William Nylander, Scott Darling
- Jaromir Jagr, Jonathan Marchessault
- Scott Darling, Mitchell Marner
- Paul Byron, Andrei Markov, Torrey Mitchell
- Joel Eriksson El, Beau Bennett
- Paul Byron, Anton Khudobin
- Keith Yandle, Matt Duchene
- Torrey Mitchell, Alexei Emelin, Brian Flynn, Greg Pateryn
- Torrey Mitchell, Alexei Emelin, Brian Flynn, Greg Pateryn
- David Backes
- Brendan Gallagher, Colin Miller
- Patrice Bergeron, Alexander Radulov
- David Desharnais, John-Michael Liles
- Artemi Panarin, Frederik Andersen
- Jonathan Toews, Tyler Motte, Scott Darling
- Senators Lighting
- Richard Panik
- Cory Schneider, Zach Parise
- P.A. Parenteau, Michael Cammalleri, Travis Zajac
- Viktor Arvidsson, Marc Andre Fleury, Olli Maatta
- Richard Panik, Frederik Andersen
- Eric Fehr, Ryan Ellis, Juuse Saros
- Bo Horvat, Jake Muzzin
- Colin Wilson, Trevor Daley
- Anirban Lahiri
- Anirban Lahiri
- Hillary Clinton, Tim Kaine
- Justin Thomas
- Justin Thomas
- Anirban Lahiri
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Russell Knox
- Russell Knox
- Anirban Lahiri
- Kevin Fiala, Patric Hornqvist
- Anirban Lahiri
- Justin Thomas
- Russell Knox
- Justin Thomas
- Russell Knox
- Bryan Rust, Juuse Saros
- Alec Martinez, Jannik Hansen
- Viktor Arvidsson, Brian Dumoulin
- Clinton turns focus to down-ballot candidates in final days
- Kevin Fiala, Trevor Daley
- Kenneth Goins, Jr.
- Chad Johnson, Patrik Berglund
- Chad Johnson, T.J. Brodie, Dmitrij Jaskin
- Marcus McWilson, Courtney Miggins
- 3 Barrett brothers named in All Blacks squad
- Dustin Brown, Jacob Markstrom
- Dustin Brown, Philip Larsen
- Today in History
- Jason Aldean
- Jason Aldean
- Jason Aldean
- AT&T's $85.4B deal for Time Warner: A new bet on synergy
- Ashley Wagner wins Skate America
- Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith
- Zoe Lister-Jones
- Nikki Reed
- Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith
- Shailene Woodley
- Alexandre Burrows, Brayden McNabb
- AT&T's $85.4B deal for Time Warner: A new bet on synergy
- Madelaine Petsch
- Nicole Richie
- Nicole Richie
- Shinzo Abe
- Shinzo Abe
- Shiri Appleby
- Perrey Reeves
- Francesca Eastwood
- Chad Johnson, Nail Yakupov
- Karrueche Tran
- David Perron, Jaden Schwartz, Vladimir Tarasenko,
- Chad Johnson, Patrik Berglund
- Nail Yakupov, Patrik Berglund,
- Shailene Woodley
- Victory in sight, Clinton still grapples with negative views
- Shinzo Abe
- Shinzo Abe
- AP Interview: Kaine says Clinton will try to work with GOP
- Chad Johnson, David Perron
- Cubs beat Dodgers 5-0 to reach 1st World Series since 1945
- Alexandre Burrows, Peter Budaj
- Charlie Puth
- Charlie Puth
- G-Eazy
- NHL Capsules
- Ryan Tedder
- Pitbull
- Ryan Tedder
- Tom Gilbert, Loui Eriksson
- Meghan Trainor
- Pitbull
- Penn State shocks Ohio State in 24-21 win
- Pearson gets goal, scores again in SO; Kings top Canucks
- Cal Crutchlow wins Australian Moto GP as Marquez crashes
- Dean Mumm cited for foul play after Bledisloe Cup test
- Wallaby Israel Folau to marry New Zealand netballer
- Iraqi Kurds launch new advance northeast of Mosul
- Steyn, Philander shine as Proteas dominate 2-day tour match
- Carter in Irbil to get closer assessment of Mosul fight
- Justin Thomas
- Justin Thomas, Anirban Lahiri
- Red Wings continue resurgence, beat Sharks 3-0
- Justin Thomas
- Justin Thomas
- Saudi-led coalition stages airstrikes after Yemen truce ends
- India wins toss, bowls in 3rd ODI vs. New Zealand
- Property restitution an issue in Poland long after communism
- Lars Lokke Rasmussen
- Pakistan restricts West Indies' progress to 151-6
- Iran's president criticizes US presidential candidates
- Prandelli not surprised calls went Barcelona's way
- Lithuanians vote in what is expected to be a close race
- Report shows increase in Afghanistan opium poppy cultivation
- Little known group says it's behind Egypt officer's killing
- Algirdas Butkevicius
- Spain's Socialists to vote on ending political impasse
- Iraqi parliament passes bill banning alcohol
- Australia's Minjee Lee wins Blue Bay LPGA in China
- Pinturault leads Hirscher after 1st run of WCup opening GS
- Locker key from the Titanic sells at auction for $104,000
- Syrian rebels caution civilians in Aleppo about offensive
- Ogyen Trinley Dorje
- Banking boss says firms preparing to leave UK before EU exit
- Saulius Skvernelis
- Saulius Skvernelis
- Qatar announces 'work-related' death at WCup stadium site
- 2 explosions hit Japanese city, killing 1; suicide suspected
- Pope says he is pained by murder of innocents in Mosul
- Emails show Clinton campaign attention to black voters.
- 3 dead in Russian apartment explosion
- Italy recovers 14 dead on smugglers boats in 2 days
- Naima Yazbek
- Posting ballot selfies: Personal choice or illegal act?
- Bangladesh vs England Scores
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Ballot selfies: A look at where they are allowed or not
- German police probe alleged encouragement for fatal jump
- Hertha Berlin criticizes ultra fans' anti-gay banner
- Widows of victims of Nigeria's Boko Haram say aid overdue
- Business Wire Releases 2016 Media Survey Findings at PRSA International Conference
- WINFREY WATT STABENOW CONYERS KEITH
- Insider Q&A: Global X Funds Research Director Jay Jacobs
- Keeping bank fees at bay
- Black judges in voting dispute recall civil rights fight
- Bangladesh vs England Scoreboard
- How AP rates the presidential race and the Road to 270
- Fake prosecutor nabbed while collecting money at victim’s home
- NPL orders police to help investigate price gouging
- Giants thin at safety, debut new kicker vs. Rams in London
- 2 announce bids to lead Britain's fractious UKIP
- Spain's Socialist party votes to end political impasse, give Mariano Rajoy another term as prime minister
- Nigel Farage, Paul Nuttall
- Yankee magazine, WGBH launching new travel/lifestyles show
- The Latest: NFL celebrates arrival in London rugby home
- Another early NFL start as Giants, Rams face off in London
- How one drug cartel banked its cash in New York City
- Dueling Droughts: Cubs, Indians set to meet in World Series
- The Latest: Brewer says Trump 'waterboarded' by accusers
- Bangladesh on 253-8, needs 33 runs for victory vs England
- Whistles disturb Hungary commemorations of 1956 revolution
- Integration, expansion, MLB changes since Cubs' last Series
- The Latest: Nasrallah: Rebels trying to 'change the map'
- Clinton takes fight to Arizona, long a Republican bastion
- Kamala Harris
- Reports: Russian police kill 2 terror suspects, find bomb
- Gasquet beats Schwartzman to win European Open final
- Bavarian town honors patron saint of horses in procession
- Bill Murray to receive humor prize at Kennedy Center
- Fight over Vanderbilts' Breakers mansion goes to high court
- The Latest: Turkish says its artillery aiding Iraq Kurds
- Returning from injury, Ligety happy to come 5th in GS opener
- French police use tear gas to disperse Calais camp residents
- Cherokee Nation donates to North Dakota pipeline fight
- Scolari leads Guangzhou to 6th straight China title
- Russia oil minister meets Saudis, Gulf countries in Riyadh
- Trump's 'nasty woman' remark adds to woes with female voters
- Hezbollah to vote for Aoun in coming Lebanese election
- Duterte: Filipinos 'may' be able to return to disputed shoal
- Thousands flock to Cameroon hospitals in search of family
- Top-seeded Kerber toils in win vs Cibulkova at WTA Finals
- Napoli ends losing streak; Inter beaten again in Serie A
- Liz Cheney has GOP advantage in Wyoming US House bid
- Thomas successfully defends CIMB Classic title
- Burkina Faso police kill suspected extremist in capital
- Rockwell Collins to Acquire B/E Aerospace for $8.3 Billion in Total Consideration
- Pablo Carreno Busta
- Pablo Carreno Busta
- Chinese-Mexican businessman remains in prison awaiting trial
- Space station accepts 1st Virginia delivery in 2 years
- Man City winless run reaches 5 games with Southampton draw
- UMaine professor dies conducting research in Antarctica
- Somali extremists retake town in central Somalia
- Hillary Clinton, Geneva Reed-Veal,
- Freed hostages brought to Kenya, after being held in Somalia
- Hillary Clinton
- Julio Borges
- Pop stars and fast cars: Taylor Swift plays Formula One
- Derek Carr
- Palestinians arrest 4 who attended settler celebration
- Carreno Busta beats Fognini to win Kremlin Cup
- Hillary Clinton, Geneva Reed-Veal, Lucia McBath, Sybrina Fulton, Maria Hamilton, Gwen Carr
- Hillary Clinton, Geneva Reed-Veal, Lucia McBath, Sybrina Fulton, Maria Hamilton, Gwen Carr
- Airline: Flight delayed after unauthorized access to plane
- Impressive Sevilla hands Atletico its 1st loss in Spain
- Hillary Clinton
- Belgium urged to break EU-Canada trade deadlock by Monday
- DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck
- Palestinians aim to promote local cinema with new award
- Jeremy Hill, Chris Kirksey
- Donte Whitner Sr., Zach Zenner, Matthew Ionnidis
- WHERE THEY STAND: Clinton, Trump on the issues
- Tamba Hali, Willie Snead IV
- WHY IT MATTERS: Beneath the fury, issues that matter
- DJ Khaled and fiancée welcome baby boy on Snapchat
- Obama heads to the West aiming to boost Democrats' prospects
- Promoted Leipzig beats Bremen 3-1 to move 2nd in Bundesliga
- Alejandro Palacios
- Lucas Zalarayan
- Drew Brees, Daniel Sorensen
- Luis Fuentes, Luis Quinones
- Dario Veron, Luis Quinones
- Ken Crawley, Tyreek Hill
- Officers: 83 Nigerian soldiers missing in Boko Haram attack
- Mourinho humiliated on Chelsea return as Man United lose 4-0
- De'Anthony Thomas, Ken Crawley, Albert Wilson
- Ken Crawley, Tyreek Hill
- Vice presidential nominee shrugs off threat by WikiLeaks
- Venezuela lawmakers propose legal action against Maduro
- Del Potro wins Stockholm title after 33-month drought
- Giants' 4 interceptions key in 17-10 win over Rams in London
- Shoma Uno
- Henry Ramos Allup, Julio Borges
- Henry Ramos Allup
- Shoma Uno
- Harrington claims 1st European Tour victory in 8 years
- Willie Snead IV, Ron Parker
- Josh Norman
- Spokesman: Kenya's ICC withdrawal to be decided by cabinet
- Japan's Uno wins Skate America, Americans finish 2nd and 3rd
- Shoma Uno
- Tour bus, semi-truck crash in California, killing at least 7
- Overjoyed Chicago Cubs fans turn attention to World Series
- The Latest: Police: Driver in deadly crash owned tour bus
- Willie Snead IV, Ron Parker
- Border mass aims to bring attention to immigrants
- Democratic hopeful aims to unseat Hawaii's only GOP senator
- Jason Brown
- Jason Brown
- Tyler Perry's 'Madea' tops Cruise's 'Jack Reacher' sequel
- Rams' Fisher sticking with Keenum despite turnovers
- Mourinho emulates Guardiola with 4-0 humiliation vs old club
- Poles stage new protests over proposed abortion restrictions
- Nice striker Plea scores hat trick amid Balotelli absence
- David Feherty
- David Feherty
- David Feherty
- David Feherty
- SC woman killed inside home as family gathered for funeral
- Kirk Cousins, Glover Quin
- Giants hope winning with turnovers, defense becomes a habit
- Haitian authorities recapture a dozen of 172 escaped inmates
- Heather Hanna, Laura Hanna
- Stockholm Open Results
- Stanley Nka Ohawuchi, Tebogo Langerman
- European Open Results
- A merged AT&T-Time Warner may not do consumers much good
- Colin Kaepernick, Eli Harold, Eric Reid
- Sheikh Khalifa, deposed former ruler of Qatar, dies at 84
- Jacquizz Rodgers, Tramaine Brock
- So an emu walks into a Florida pub. . .
- Lewis Hamilton wins US Grand Prix to stay in F1 title chase
- The Latest: President Obama, White Sox fan, cheers on Cubs
- Saulius Skvernelis
- Michael de Leeuw, Bradley
- Thiam de Leeuw
- Altidore, Campbell
- Giovinco, Campbell, Meira
- Tim Howard
- Saulius Skvernelis, Ramunas Karbauskis
- Mauro Manotas, Jared Watts
- Kevin Doyle, Collen Warner
- Nicolas Mezquida, Jermaine Taylor
- Matias Laba, Diego Valeri
- Jason Brown
- Michael de Leeuw, Justin Morrow
- McLain
- Darren Mattocks, Kendall Waston
- Cristian Roldan, Roman Torres
- Ramunas Karbauskis
- Barack Obama
- Andrew Wenger, Mauro Manotas, Sheanon Williams
- Adam Rippon
- Tim Howard, Sebastien Le Toux, Dillon Powers
- Hillary Clinton
- Giles Barnes, Alvas Powell, Jake Gleeson
- Alvaro Fernandez, Nick Rimando
- Giles Barnes, Steven Taylor
- Luke Mulholland, Joao Plata
- Adam Rippon
- Kasey Kahne, Trevor Bayne, Jamie McMurray
- Osvaldo Alonso, Kyle Beckerman
- Kyle Beckerman
- Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani
- Zach Scott
- Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani
- Madison Hubbell, Zachary Donohue
- D.C. United at Orlando City Soccer MLS
- Madison Hubbell, Zachary Donohue
- Dmitri Solovjev, Ekaterina Bobrova
- D.C. United at Orlando City Soccer MLS
- Dmitri Solovjev, Ekaterina Bobrova
- Cobi Hamilton, Logan Ryan
- Osorio McLain
- Pablo Mastroeni
- Kana Muramoto, Chris Reed
- Giovinco, Ramos
- Kana Muramoto, Chris Reed
- Pedro Morales
- Mauro Manotas, Dillon Powers
- Jermaine Jones, Alex
- Winnipeg Jets vs Edmonton Oilers
- Dominique Badji, Jalil Anibaba, Boniek Garcia
- Lee Nguyen, Harrison Shipp
- Lee Nguyen, Diego Fagundez, Kelyn Rowe
- Jared Watts, Boniek Garcia
- Thomas Greiss, Travis Hamonic, Mikael Granlund
- Dominique Badji, Joe Willis
- Nick Rimando, Luke Mulholland
- Juan Agudelo, Evan Bush
- Vance McDonald, Lavonte David
- Evan Bush
- Stefan Frei
- Donny Toia, Diego Fagundez
- Roman Torres, Osvaldo Alonso
- Fraser Aird, Darren Mattocks
- Pedro Morales
- Carl Robinson
- Kyle Beckerman
- Jose Goncalves, Michael Salazar
- Wandrille Lefevre, Lee Nguyen
- Indians Cody Anderson, Mike Clevinger
- Jeff Cassar
- Osvaldo Alonso, Chad Marshall
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Henrik Lundqvist
- Henrik Lundqvist
- Barack Obama, Catherine Cortez Masto
- Anthony Beauvillier, Alan Quine, Johnny Boychuk, Ryan Strome
- Barack Obama
- Ryan Strome, Darcy Kuemper, Ryan Suter
- Alan Quine, Calvin de Haan, Anthony Beauvillier,
- Radim Vrbata, Connor Murphy, Oliver Ekman-Larsson
- Josh Jooris, Louis Domingue
- Colin Kaepernick
- Indians Progressive Field
- Indians Carlos Santana
- Indians Francisco Lindor
- Indians Francisco Lindor
- Barack Obama, Catherine Cortez Masto
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama
- The Latest: Authorities: 2 roadblocks near pipeline protest
- Officials shoot at drone during weekend of pipeline protests
- Barack Obama
- Barack Obama, Harry Reid, Landra Gould
- J.T. Miller
- Barack Obama, Catherine Cortez Masto, Harry Reid
- Surfer is third Australian shark attack victim in a month
- Radim Vrbata
- Louis Domingue
- J.T. Miller, Louis Domingue
- Radim Vrbata, Connor Murphy, Oliver Ekman-Larsson
- Shoma Uno, Jason Brown, Adam Rippon
- Shoma Uno, Jason Brown, Adam Rippon
- Shoma Uno
- Shoma Uno, Jason Brown, Adam Rippon
- Shoma Uno
- Thomas Hickey, Johnny Boychuk, John Tavares, Mikko Koivu
- Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani, Madison Hubbell, Zachary Donohue, Ekaterina Bobrova, Dmitri Solovjev
- Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani, Madison Hubbell, Zachary Donohue, Ekaterina Bobrova, Dmitri Solovjev
- Bo Horvat
- Thomas Hickey, Zach Parise
- Bo Horvat, Cam Fowler
- Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani
- Jonathan Bernier
- Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani
- Nino Niederreiter, Eric Staal, Calvin de Haan, Dennis Seidenberg, Cal Clutterbuck
- Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani
- Lloyd scores twice, US women beat Switzerland 5-1
- Nino Niederreiter, Eric Staal, Calvin de Haan, Dennis Seidenberg, Cal Clutterbuck
- Madison Hubbell, Alex Shibutani
- Boyang Jin
- Josh Bailey, John Tavares, Nate Prosser
- Dan Girardi
- After sun delay, Oilers beat Jets 3-0 in Heritage Classic
- Martin Hanzal, Dan Girardi, Brad Richardson
- Ryan Miller, Chris Wagner
- Jakob Silfverberg, Bo Horvat
- Ekaterina Bobrova, Dmitri Solovjev
- Jakob Silfverberg, Christopher Tanev
- Elena Ilinykh, Ruslan Zhiganshin
- Elena Ilinykh, Ruslan Zhiganshin
- C’est le pie-grièche en poste ou la poste en pie-grièche?
- 2 injured in disturbance at NC correctional facility
- UK banker pleads not guilty to murder in Hong Kong trial
- Japan posts trade surplus in Sept, though exports down 7 pct
- Ritchie gets tiebreaker in Ducks' 4-2 win over Vancouver
- Alisa Agafonova, Alper Ucar
- Eliana Pogrebinsky, Alex Benoit
- Kana Muramoto, Chris Reed
- Officials: 14 injured in multi-car crash in Maryland
- Looking past Trump, Clinton aims to help other Democrats
- The Latest: Bill Murray receives prize at Kennedy Center
- Jack Skille, Josh Manson
- Henrik Sedin, Alexander Edler, Daniel Sedin, Sami Vatanen
- Hacked trove shows Clinton aides suggesting email jokes
- Romario
- Asia shares gain as Japan trade data better than forecast
- John Gibson, Sami Vatanen, Daniel Sedin
- Nick Ritchie, Ryan Getzlaf, Shea Theodore
- NHL Capsules
- Tropical Storm Seymour forecast to become a hurricane
- PGA Tour to play official event in South Korea next year
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- Park Geun-hye
- Park Geun-hye
- Oregon aims to preserve original constitution, warts and all
- Today in History
- Michael Makuch
- Tom Breen
- Bill Murray
- Bill Murray
- Sigourney Weaver
- Emma Stone
- Bill Murray
- Bill Murray
- Bill Murray
- Bill Murray
- Bill Murray
- Bill Murray
- Bill Murray
- Bill Murray
- Bill Murray
- Bill Murray
- Ivan Reitman
- Bill Hader
- Joan Griswold, Roy Blount Jr.
- Rhiannon Giddens
- Bruce Vilanch
- Emma Stone
- Michel Temer, Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping, Jacob Zuma
- Anna Kendrick
- Anna Kendrick
- Justin Timberlake
- Emma Stone
- Jimmy Kimmel, Molly McNearney
- NFL Capsules
- McGraw Schmidt
- Mike Schmidt
- Gwen Strowbridge
- Gwen Strowbridge
- Enea AB: Enea acquires Network Intelligence software specialist Qosmos
- Stephanie J. Block
- Philip Goldberg
- Asia shares gain as Japan trade data better than forecast
- Struggling Gaza factory turns to recycling to survive
- China's Xi seeks to enforce will at Communist Party meeting
- SES: emergency.lu Deployed in Response to the Hurricane in Haiti
- SES: EMERGENCY.LU SE DÉPLOIE EN HAITI EN RÉPONSE HUMANITAIRE SUITE À L'OURAGAN
- SES: EMERGENCY.LU ALS REAKTION AUF DEN HURRIKAN IN HAITI IM EINSATZ
- Sonequa Martin-Green
- Norman Reedus
- Lauren Cohan
- The Latest: US denies coalition struck Iraqi mosque
- France moving more than 6,000 migrants, destroying huge camp
- Dentsu and Heibonsha: Exploring the Ancient Capital "Nara" of Japan through 72 Unique Mini-Seasons
- Bill Murray honored as he accepts Mark Twain prize for humor
- Blown OT field goals create rare tie in Seahawks-Cardinals
- Stokes leads England to 22-run win over Bangladesh
- Limited gains in first week of Iraq's Mosul offensive
- Clinton aides suggested email jokes, say hacked messages
- Iraq forces shell IS near Mosul; group urges airstrike probe
- Defamation trial over Rolling Stone rape story enters week 2
- GOP's commanding House advantage will be tested
- Senate control may be at stake in GOP-friendly Missouri
- Arizona, long a Republican bastion, targeted by Clinton
- How AP rates the presidential race and the Road to 270
- WHY IT MATTERS: Beneath the fury, issues that matter
- Trump's 'nasty woman' remark rallies Clinton voters
- Obama campaigns in Nevada, visits California
- Georgia's governing party to tighten control of parliament
- Xceedance Establishes London Office
- Philips net profit up 18 percent thanks to health care
- A look at the fight for control of the Senate
- Indians embrace underdog role in World Series against Cubs
- Pakistan stretches lead to 455 in 2nd test vs. West Indies
- BC-WEA--Global Weather-Celsius/Fahrenheit
- Ramunas Karbauskis
- Salius Skvernelis
- Robots at center of China's strategy to leapfrog rivals
- North Korea lashes out at threat of more sanctions
- Salius Skvernelis, Ramunas Karbauskis
- Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Pang Kwang Hyok
- Pang Kwang Hyok
- 527 South Koreans sue Samsung on Galaxy Note 7 recall
- Asian sailors freed by Somali pirates arrive in Kenya before flying back home
- Jobless rate drops in September
- Tropical Storm Seymour getting stronger in the Pacific
- Visa
- Cross-border fire in Kashmir kills 1 soldier, 3 civilians
- 'Real-life Cinderellas' －Filipina domestic workers
- Ohbear visits new check-in location at Taipei main station
- Family raises funds to fly injured Calgary man home from Taiwan
- Peter Young-Yeel Ko
- King meets party chiefs as Spain's gov't impasse nears end
- Mamoru Hosoda
- Mamoru Hosoda
- Mamoru Hosoda
- Japan animation auteur Hosoda sees beasts in child's growth
- Plane crashes on takeoff at Malta airport, 5 aboard killed
- Gabrielius Landsbergis
- Quotations in the News
- Five Taiwan cities and counties named among 2017 Smart21 Communities
- Algirdas Butkevicius
- Danai Gurira
- Ross Marquand
- Danai Gurira
- Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Kim Yong-hak
- Saulius Skvernelis,
- Korea Sale FESTA…Enjoy Great Benefit for a Whole Month of October in Korea
- Korea Sale FESTA…Enjoy Great Benefit for a Whole Month of October in Korea
- 外国人観光客の為のコリア・セール・フェスタ(Korea Sale FESTA)、10月のひと月は盛り沢山の特典を提供
- American Midstream Partners to Merge with JP Energy Partners, Creating a $2 Billion Diversified Midstream MLP
- HyperX Now Shipping ALLOY FPS Gaming Keyboard
- HyperX Now Shipping ALLOY FPS Gaming Keyboard
- HyperX Now Shipping ALLOY FPS Gaming Keyboard
- La joya de la corona de Le Meridien brilla en la ciudad de la luz: la marca relanza su primer hotel en París tras una renovación de miles de millones de euros
- Nella Ville Lumière torna a brillare Le Méridien: dopo una ristrutturazione milionaria, il marchio riapre il suo primo storico albergo a Parigi
- レブロン® がグローバル・ブランドアンバサダーとしてシアラを迎える
- ACME Video Solutions präsentiert die neue portable Komplettlösung für ihre Live-Videoproduktion
- ACME Video Solutions Introduces New All-In-One Portable Solution for Live Production
- Ryder Recognized as Finalist for the Fourth Annual Texas Oil & Gas Awards
- Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride Raises Over $1 Million for Cancer Research
- Target-Exclusive 10-Disc Boxed Set “Garth Brooks: The Ultimate Collection” to Feature 18 Previously Unreleased Tracks, Including 25th Anniversary Edition of “Friends in Low Places”
- Commonwealth Commercial Partners Awarded Property Management of 77,568-square-foot Tampa Office Building
- Kristen Ledlow, Mo'ne Davis
- Eaze Becomes the Most Funded Marijuana Technology Company With $25M Total Funding
- Avigdor Lieberman
- パットンが2件の2016年プロダクト・オブ・ザ・イヤー賞を獲得
- Sutherland Acquires Big Data Analytics Firm Nuevora
- St. Jude Medical Announces Data to be Presented as Late-Breaking Clinical Trials and Highlights Its Latest Cardiovascular Portfolio at the 2016 TCT Conference
- Nintendo hosts a Mario Party Star Rush experience at Starlight Children’s Foundation's "Dream Halloween" event
- Baxter Launches HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA to Provide High Performance Hemodialysis Treatments
- Transcending the Average Breakfast: Bojangles’® Introduces Cheddar Bo® with Country Ham Biscuit
- Nintendo hosts a Mario Party Star Rush experience at Starlight Children’s Foundation's "Dream Halloween" event
- Nintendo hosts a Mario Party Star Rush experience at Starlight Children’s Foundation's "Dream Halloween" event
- Community Bank System and Merchants Bancshares Announce Agreement to Merge
- P&G Professional™ Launches Improved Online University with Nearly 100 New Training Videos and Courses
- HNA Group Makes Strategic Investment in Hilton
- HNA Group Makes Strategic Investment in Hilton
- APEX Analytix® Continues Expansion with Opening of Hong Kong Office
- Business Wire Issues Guide to Sharing News and Social Content in an Online Newsroom
- Q2 Solutions Enhances Companion Diagnostics Capabilities in Collaboration with Illumina
- St. Jude Medical annonce des données qui seront présentées comme essais cliniques de dernière heure lors de la conférence TCT 2016, ainsi que les tous derniers points forts de son portefeuille cardiovasculaire
- St. Jude Medical kündigt Präsentation von Daten aus brandaktuellen klinische Studien an und stellt sein neuestes Portfolio zu Herz-Kreislauf-Behandlungen auf TCT-Konferenz 2016 in den Mittelpunkt
- RH Introduces Fall 2016 Interiors Collection
- October 12, 2015 PHOTO; FOR USE WITH AP LIFESTYLES
- October 12, 2015 PHOTO; FOR USE WITH AP LIFESTYLES
- 3M’s Marlene McGrath Selected as NAFE’s 2016 Global Women’s Envoy
- 3M’s Marlene McGrath Selected as NAFE’s 2016 Global Women’s Envoy
- 3M’s Marlene McGrath Selected as NAFE’s 2016 Global Women’s Envoy
- Jean-Marc Ayrault
- BizWireTV Accelerator Report: AltSchool Looks to Reinvent Education and a Crowdfunding Campaign to Make Driving Safer
- Magdy Abdel-Ghaffar
- Cyrus P. Mistry
- French manager is not used to deference of Taiwanese colleagues
- ReifenDirekt.de: Rechtzeitig auf Winterreifen umrüsten
- Myytres.co.uk: Don’t Leave It Too Late to Switch to Winter Tyres
- 123pneus.fr : Passer aux pneus d'hiver au bon moment
- Chan sisters leave for Singapore for second appearance in WTA Finals
- Gommadiretto.it: cambio puntuale degli pneumatici invernali
- Autobandenmarkt.nl: Op tijd op winterbanden overstappen
- Neumaticos-online.es: Poner a tiempo los neumáticos de invierno
- Guidewire Announces 2016.2 Release of InsurancePlatform
- アクロビッツがiOS10 CallKitの搭載を発表
- Forêt Debussy featuring Gwei Lun-mei hits theaters Oct 28
- Trinseo Announces Capacity Expansion for Solution-Styrene Butadiene Rubber
- Synchrony Financial Plug-in Easily Integrates Credit into Retailers’ Mobile Apps
- New App, IDENTITY, Takes the Hassle out of Managing Credit Cards and Online Accounts
- New App, IDENTITY, Takes the Hassle out of Managing Credit Cards and Online Accounts
- Orange Business Services provides reassurance for pet owners with IoT connectivity for Tractive’s pet wearables and tracking devices
- Virgin Australia Charges Up with BAE Systems’ IntelliCabin In-Seat Power
- Dentsu and Heibonsha Release the "72 Seasons Nara" Calendar Application
- RigNet and MODEC Sign Agreement to Deliver Fiber-equivalent O3b Satellite Connectivity to Offshore Brazilian FPSO Fleet
- Elon Musk
- Majority of Americans Trust their Bank Knows What Services They Need, But They Desire More Timely Advice, According to Part II of the Segmint Consumer Bank Marketing Report
- The University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business Celebrates Grand Opening of New Academic Building
- Jean-Marc Ayrault
- Jean-Marc Ayrault
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1” with S Pen Makes US Debut
- With Two New Competitions, XPRIZE Tackles Water Scarcity and Women’s Safety
- With Two New Competitions, XPRIZE Tackles Water Scarcity and Women’s Safety
- With Two New Competitions, XPRIZE Tackles Water Scarcity and Women’s Safety
- Fifth Third Bank To Offer Real-Time Person-to-Person Payments
- Frank Vogel
- Frank Vogel
- Jean-Marc Ayrault, Mevlut Cavusoglu
- HCL Technologies Appoints C Vijayakumar as Chief Executive Officer
- Michael Symon, Anthony Anderson
- Michael Symon, Anthony Anderson
- Michael Symon, Anthony Anderson
- Mega Agent Dan Firks Defined Realty Group Joins Keller Williams Infinity in Naperville
- Final Agenda Confirmed for GSMA Mobility Live! – North America
- Rite Aid and P&G Team with NFL Star Antonio Brown to Challenge Fans to Dance and Clean Their Way to Super Bowl LI
- Rite Aid and P&G Team with NFL Star Antonio Brown to Challenge Fans to Dance and Clean Their Way to Super Bowl LI
- Scott Reynolds, Fred Dillon, Karen Reynolds
- Scott Reynolds, Fred Dillon, Karen Reynolds
- Looking out for No. 2: Dogs sniff out fecal pollution
- Mevlut Cavusoglu
- Drive Like Royalty: The Queen’s Cars up for Sale in Silverstone’s NEC Classic Auction, Online with Proxibid
- Jacobs Relocates Global Headquarters to Dallas
- Aqua America Promotes Joyce to Vice President, Regulatory, Legislative and External Affairs
- With email dumps, WikiLeaks tests power of full transparency
- Shares in Italian bank Monte Paschi rally on new plan
- Eli Manning denies yelling 'Trump' to signal audible
- The Latest: Rolling Stone writer tells of frat house visit
- SpaceX's Elon Musk elaborates on plan to colonize Mars
- Egypt's security chief warns of scheme to incite chaos
- Another bid from China for US hotel; $6.5B for Hilton stake
- Charles Boeddinghaus
- Patrick McKeon
- Joseph Lawler, Peter Tuchman
- UK police arrest man in City Airport chemical incident
- Amneal Biosciences Introduces Second Institutional Product
- In renewed Aleppo attacks, Syrian troops capture high ground
- Turkey-Iraq relations remain tense on Mosul
- Guidepost Solutions’ Security and Technology Group Expands its Presence in DC & NYC
- Verifone Introduces Advanced Commerce Capabilities & Fast Checkout in the Palm of Your Hand - Hello Experience!
- One-fourth of US cancer deaths linked with 1 thing: smoking
- Federico Marchetti
- Serbian president: EU's membership conditions 'humiliating'
- UN weather agency: Heat-trapping gas surges beyond milestone
- Eurozone business activity grows at fastest pace this year
- For Stephanie J. Block, motherhood fuels new Broadway role
- Berkshire Partners to Acquire Masergy
- Easterly Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Special Meeting
- Celebrating Halloween at Work Leads to Higher Employee Engagement
- 3 days in Nashville _ with your mom
- South African opposition says ICC withdrawal is illegal
- France urges Turkey to respect rights in aftermath of coup
- Filippo Grandi
- The Latest: Oklahoma man suspected in slaying of aunt, uncle
- Merged Yoox Net-A-Porter aims to be as mobile as shoppers
- Joe Schmidt remains Ireland coach until 2019 Rugby World Cup
- Report: Tennessee man died after riding Disney's Star Tours
- Indians embrace underdog role in World Series against Cubs
- The Latest: Trump criticizes US agricultural regulations
- Nation’s First Carbon Tax, Initiative 732, Goes before Voters in Washington State
- Nation’s First Carbon Tax, Initiative 732, Goes before Voters in Washington State
- Brazil police arrest 42 soccer fans in Rio de Janeiro brawl
- Digital River Makes Executive Appointments to Capitalize on Ecommerce Opportunities
- Ingenico Group Announces Winner of Money20/20 Hackathon
- Pottery Barn Opens in Wichita, Kansas on October 28
- Visa Checkout Opens Platform for Integration with Digital Wallets
- Inland Private Capital Corporation Executive Honored in Real Estate Forum’s “50 Under 40” in Commercial Real Estate
- Russia says doping probe into deceased wrestler dropped
- Poles protest plan to ban abortion of unviable fetuses
- Jeff Velline says his father, 1960s pop idol Bobby Vee, singer of "Take Good Care of My Baby," has died at age 73
- Italy police bust Nigerian smuggling and prostitution ring
- Mark Milley, John Richardson
- Screaming fans prompt Justin Bieber to walk off stage
- The Latest: Aide says she told Christie twice about jams
- Bobby Vee
- Bobby Vee
- Slippery slope: Study finds little lies lead to bigger ones
- First Ever Livestream-to-TV Format Pioneered by Viacom Labs, Greenlit for On-Air Series
- Burger King owner beats expectations, but sees US 'softness'
- Axalta Coating Systems Hosts and Presents at Powder Coating Institute’s Workshop–Powder Coating 101: Basic Essentials
- 1960s pop singer Bobby Vee has died at age 73
- As Medicaid loses stigma, election may cloud its future
- Columbia University plans to open new campus next spring
- Renzo Piano
- Lexus, Toyota and Buick top new auto reliability survey
- $3.6M worth of cocaine seized off Puerto Rico's coast
- Workers say ex-AG Kane demoralized them; son seeks leniency
- Renzo Piano
- Renzo Piano
- Lexus, Toyota and Buick top new auto reliability survey
- Gunmen kill 2 custom officers in southwestern Pakistan
- Shaquille O'Neal
- 10 transgender soldiers seek formal gender identity change
- EU, Canada leaders think joint summit still possible despite Belgian rejection of trade pact
- Brand rankings in Consumer Reports' auto reliability survey
- PG&E Tells Customers to Beware: Don’t be Spooked by Energy Savings Urban Legends
- City of Hope Elects Malissia R. Clinton and Ronald L. Sargent to Its Board of Directors
- Finnish fans celebrate surprise title for IFK Mariehamn
- Some of Bobby Vee's hit singles, chart positions
- NAACP: Noose put around neck of black student in Mississippi
- Genworth shares fall after agreeing to Chinese buyout offer
- UGG Partners with Fashion Influencer ReMing to Showcase the New Classic Boot
- UGG Partners with Fashion Influencer ReMing to Showcase the New Classic Boot
- UGG Partners with Fashion Influencer ReMing to Showcase the New Classic Boot
- ADDING MULTIMEDIA New App, IDENTITY, Takes the Hassle out of Managing Credit Cards and Online Accounts
- ADDING MULTIMEDIA New App, IDENTITY, Takes the Hassle out of Managing Credit Cards and Online Accounts
- Iraqis on edge of Mosul face a deadly dilemma: Stay or flee
- ADDING MULTIMEDIA New App, IDENTITY, Takes the Hassle out of Managing Credit Cards and Online Accounts
- ADDING MULTIMEDIA New App, IDENTITY, Takes the Hassle out of Managing Credit Cards and Online Accounts
- Police in NY to deploy license plate readers amid slayings
- Students beaten, horse punched in mob attacks at university
- Top vehicles in Consumer Reports' reliability survey
- PPG Kansai Automotive Finishes Receives Nissan 2016 Regional Monozukuri Spirit Award
- The Latest: Austria right-winger calls Merkel 'dangerous'
- Man pleads guilty to trying to help friend join IS
- Hooch, an abused French mastiff, is Hero Dog of the Year
- AMC Theatres to broadcast Nov. 8 election results
- Trump took $17 million in insurance for damage few remember
- Some of the biggest investments from China in US hotels
- Ex-wife of former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle sues company
- Guatemala nabs US fugitive wanted in 2008 California murder
- Most and least reliable vehicles in Consumer Reports survey
- UN says carbon dioxide at record levels
- Ship that helped saved 7 in 'The Perfect Storm' to be sunk
- Savannah James
- Robin Roberts, Savannah James
- Savannah James
- Mexican human rights body demands better for child migrants
- Lakers waive Yi Jianlian, Anthony Brown before season opener
- Blurring effect comes to iPhone 7 Plus with software update
- Martin Torrijos, Jose Luis Ridriguez Zapatero, Nicolas Maduro
- Gov't: Cybersecurity should be part of auto design process
- Global church bells end Finnish campaign for Aleppo victims
- Judge delays former Navy chaplain's child-porn sentencing
- ICC oversight chief calls on South Africa, Burundi to remain
- The Latest: Hearing begins over future of polygamous towns
- Police: RV containing pot-laced candy catches fire on bridge
- Children still threatened despite peace advances in Colombia
- PPG Announces Executive Appointments
- Katie McLaughlin, Mike Antrim
- Katie McLaughlin, Mike Antrim
- Mom, daughter are 1st to serve as NY state troopers together
- Two-Thirds of the Public Doesn’t Understand Data, Yet its Power Over Them is Growing, Study Finds
- Cut above: Kuznetsova resorts to scissors to beat Radwanska
- Oxford says Shakespeare will share credit for Henry VI
- Lawyers: Jury should visit site where cop shot black man
- Democrats, GOP think Trump could cost GOP House seats
- Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren
- CORRECTING and REPLACING Rite Aid and P&G Team with NFL Star Antonio Brown to Challenge Fans to Dance and Clean Their Way to Super Bowl LI
- CORRECTING and REPLACING Rite Aid and P&G Team with NFL Star Antonio Brown to Challenge Fans to Dance and Clean Their Way to Super Bowl LI
- Elizabeth Warren
- Hillary Clinton
- US agency acted reasonably to protect seals, court rules
- HCL Technologies nomme C Vijayakumar au poste de président-directeur général
- NetJets Inc. Launches QS Partners, a New Company Dedicated to Whole Aircraft Sales and Acquisitions
- In year of 3,000 shootings, a teen faces life beyond bullet
- Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Annie Kuster, Maggie Hassan, Colin Van Ostern, Carol Shea-Porter
- Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren
- Tabare Vazquez
- Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren
- ISRI, JASON Learning Announce Themes for 2017 Student Recycling Video and Poster Contest
- Bascue wins 2nd straight USA bobsled trials race
- Missouri says reporter doesn't have right to see executions
- Trump took $17 million in insurance for damage few remember
- Ohio museum's sale of antiquities from Egypt draws criticism
- President of struggling MTV out after a year
- US: Philippines' Duterte sparking distress around the world
- Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren
- ADEAGies Foundation Announces Recipients of the William J. Gies Awards for Vision, Innovation and Achievement in Academic Dentistry and Oral Health
- Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren
- Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren
- Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren
- Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren
- Hillary Clinton
- Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren
- Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren
- Yessica Flores, Christine Curry, Selvin Yac
- Yessica Flores, Christine Curry
- Yessica Flores
- Lisa Hubbard
- Kony Named a Leader for Mobile Development Platforms by Independent Research Firm
- Kathleen Kane
- Kathleen Kane
- General Mills milks Girl Scout Cookie popularity with cereal
- Markets Right Now: Stocks end higher on Wall Street
- SEC seeks takedown of once-prominent Wall Street executive
- Demian Bichir, Eva Longoria
- In emails, Clinton campaign measures diversity among staff
- Demian Bichir
- Basilashvili upsets 2nd-seeded Berdych in 3 sets in Vienna
- Pennsylvania GOP: State poll watcher law unconstitutional
- Through his life, Tom Hayden dedicated to changing the world
- Kroenke to AP: 'Very high' on Wenger, 'very hard' to replace
- Poll: Clinton's edge with young people crosses racial lines
- Frequent exams only treatment for pregnant woman with Zika
- Altia System Launches the PanaCast 3D VR Kit: a Virtual Reality Solution for Content Creators That Produces 3D Video in Real Time
- Intel Capital Announces $38M of New Investments in 12 Technology Startups to Kick Off Annual Global Summit
- Ellen Sathe
- Leicester duo competing with Messi, Ronaldo for Ballon d'Or
- 'Serial' star Adnan Syed asks to be released from jail
- SCHWEIZ, TENNIS, TURNIER, SWISS INDOORS,
- Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Receives $308,260 Donation from Kohl’s to Support Safety and Injury Prevention Programs for Kids
- Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Receives $308,260 Donation from Kohl’s to Support Safety and Injury Prevention Programs for Kids
- Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Receives $308,260 Donation from Kohl’s to Support Safety and Injury Prevention Programs for Kids
- SCHWEIZ, TENNIS, TURNIER, SWISS INDOORS,
- SCHWEIZ, TENNIS, TURNIER, SWISS INDOORS,
- EU, Canadian leaders say free trade deal still possible
- Stephanie Sherk, Demian Bichir
- SCHWEIZ, TENNIS, TURNIER, SWISS INDOORS,
- SCHWEIZ, TENNIS, TURNIER, SWISS INDOORS,
- SCHWEIZ, TENNIS, TURNIER, SWISS INDOORS,
- SCHWEIZ, TENNIS, TURNIER, SWISS INDOORS,
- Want to see World Series at Wrigley? It will cost thousands
- UN wants $200 million to compensate Haiti cholera victims
- SCHWEIZ, TENNIS, TURNIER, SWISS INDOORS,
- Nurse who survived Ebola settles with Texas hospital system
- SCHWEIZ, TENNIS, TURNIER, SWISS INDOORS,
- B/E Aerospace, Microsoft and T-Mobile rise; AT&T slumps
- Amanda Renteria
- Cheryl Mills
- Final stop of craft that flew to Capitol? The garbage heap
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Monday
- Visa 4Q results rise 28 percent, helped by Visa Europe
- Is sneaker production making a return run to the US?
- Matt Jones
- With treaty claim, pipeline protesters move to private land
- Nishikori makes winning return from injury at Swiss Indoors
- Group offers tours of 'Field of Dreams' house
- Embraer will pay $205 million to settle SEC bribery probe
- Obama administration says HealthCare.gov premiums will go up by double-digit percentages next year
- Verifone Partnership Expands Alipay Acceptance to Major Retailers in North America and Europe
- Hangzhou Jufeng Technology Designs Techpoint's TP2823C and TP2833 into Their New Line of XVR DVR Platforms
- Obama administration confirms double-digit premium hikes
- NBA TV host Kristen Ledlow says she was robbed at gunpoint
- USGS: Oklahoma quake likely caused by wastewater disposal
- Former Red Sox pitcher joining conservative Breitbart news
- SCHWEIZ, TENNIS, TURNIER, SWISS INDOORS,
- Business Highlights
- Policy Prescriptions: Trump and Clinton on veterans
- Mike Pence, Karen Pence
- Man won't get to cover neo-Nazi tattoos during murder trial
- Driver who fled Milwaukee crash that killed 3 surrenders
- Rates flat to up slightly at weekly US Treasury bill auction
- Policy Prescriptions: Trump and Clinton on transparency
- Amat Escalante
- Alan Alda asks scientists to explain energy to children
- Q2 Solutions aprimora capacidades de diagnóstico complementar em colaboração com a Illumina
- If I only had $85K: Fundraiser for 'Oz' Scarecrow costume
- Gordon Hamilton
- Q2 Solutions mejora las capacidades de diagnóstico de acompañamiento en colaboración con Illumina
- Q2 Solutions étend ses capacités de diagnostic compagnon en collaboration avec Illumina
- Mirai malware simplifies internet attacks like last week's
- Manny Pacquiao
- Q2 Solutions verbessert in Kooperation mit Illumina Kapazitäten für Begleitdiagnostika
- Manny Pacquiao takes a break from politics for boxing
- Police in Rio seek 10 suspects in gang rape of woman
- Wisconsin US Sen. Ron Johnson downplays climate change
- Promoter: Joshua-Klitschko proposed heavyweight fight is off
- Figures on government spending and debt
- Aide: Christie knew mayor thought traffic might be payback
- Mural painter dies following scaffolding collapse in Florida
- CORRECTING and REPLACING PPG Announces Executive Appointments
- The Latest: NAACP seeks federal probe into Miss. noose case
- Pete Burns death
- JASON ALDEAN
- JASON ALDEAN
- Griezmann wins best player award in Spain for last season
- With every turn of a wrench, Jordanian woman breaks barriers
- With every turn of a wrench, Jordanian woman breaks barriers
- JASON ALDEAN
- JASON ALDEAN
- JASON ALDEAN
- Atlantic City belt-tightening plan aims to avoid takeover
- Civil rights hero from 60s takes criticism as Trump backer
- Judge throws out murder charge in 1987 Minnesota slaying
- Washington's version of Silicon Valley startup founders
- SCHWEIZ, TENNIS, TURNIER, SWISS INDOORS, EROEFFNUNGSZEREMONIE,
- Erste Bank Open Results
- Swiss Indoors Results
- WTA Finals Results
- Researcher killed in icy 100-foot plunge was 'smart,' 'fun'
- The Latest: Ex-attorney general released after posting bail
- Costa Rica relocates croc that attacked US man in beach town
- HCL Technologies bestellt C. Vijayakumar zum Chief Executive Officer
- Goran Dragic, Zaza Pachulia
- Amat Escalante: "Quise abrir la realidad"
- Guard seeks federal aid to soldiers told to return bonuses
- For some low-income workers, retirement is only a dream
- The Latest: Driver in fatal bus crash sued in other wrecks
- The Latest: Congress members rip Pentagon repayment policy
- Digitale Plattform von GLX wird LNG-Verkauf transformieren
- GLX Digital Platform to Transform LNG Sales
- La Plataforma Digital de GLX Transforma las Ventas del Gas Natural Licuado
- A plataforma digital da GLX transforma vendas de GNL
- La plateforme numérique GLX sur le point de transformer les ventes de GNL
- GLXのデジタル・プラットフォームがLNGの販売を変革
- In the NBA, foreign players try to understand social issues
- John Rafferty
- Government official says 20 police trainees killed in attack in southwestern Pakistan
- Mexico president: Trump visit could have been handled better
- Andrew Friedman
- Dave Roberts
- 5 dead in wrong-way crash on Massachusetts highway
- Witness: Officers in polygamous towns try to stop evictions
- Jury acquits man of stalking TV star Kendall Jenner, convicts him of trespassing
- Health official raises death toll to 33 police trainees in attack in southwestern Pakistan
- Barack Obama, Jimmy Kimmel
- Barack Obama, Jimmy Kimmel
- Barack Obama, Jimmy Kimmel
- Barack Obama, Jimmy Kimmel
- The Latest: Jury acquits man of stalking Kendall Jenner
- Box Office Top 20: 'Madea' tops charts, 'Moonlight' shines
- Kenyan president commutes all death sentences
- German diplomat's immunity eyed amid wife's assault claim
- For Energy Consumers Seeking New Products and Services, Personalized and Seamless Experiences Have Become Paramount, Accenture Research Shows
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Obama reads mean tweets as part of Jimmy Kimmel show
- Tom Hayden, '60s activist and liberal statesman, dead at 76
- Chief Justice Roberts upgrades home on Maine coast
- UN is getting a museum on the Internet and on the ground
- Boldizsar Laszlo, Andrea Rost
- Andrea Rost
- Katalin Bogyay
- Mexican police finds meth hidden in cheese
- The Japan-based "NETCATCHER NETCH" Launching Service in Korea as "AKIBA CATCHER"
- Ban Ki-moon
- The Latest: UN blames all sides for Aleppo aid failure
- Adriana Umana
- David Desharnais Steve Mason Mark Streit
- Steve Mason
- Greg Pateryn Chris VandeVelde
- Paul Byron Steve Mason Andrew MacDonald
- Suspect in killings, carjackings, cop shootings on the run
- Nick Cousins Carey Price
- Andrea Rost
- Former Uruguayan President Jorge Batlle dies at 88
- Sentencing date set for ex-Chicago schools superintendent
- The Latest: Hospitalized Maui surfer recounts shark attack
- Jordin Tootoo, Mark Giordano, TJ Brodie
- Matt Stajan, Artem Anisimov
- L’apparition des flamants roses proche du littoral de Qiku à Tainan
- Troy Brouwer, Artem Anisimov, Brian Campbell
- Joy Braun
- Tyler Motte, Mark Giordano, Sean Monahan
- Next year here: Lovable losers Cubs, Indians meet in Series
- Carey Price
- Trump rejects 'phony' polls, insists 'we are winning'
- Shea Weber Tomas Plekanec
- Poll: Young voters now coming through for Hillary Clinton
- World Series: How the Cubs and Indians match up
- Centuries-old gravestones found, returned to cemetery
- 4-time Pro Bowl RB Arian Foster announces his retirement
- Reports of 6 dead as Mexican vigilante groups clash
- Surfer bitten by shark at beach; says 'came out of nowhere'
- Niecy Nash
- Kathy Bates
- Michelle Monaghan
- Constance Zimmer, Shiri Appleby
- Karla Souza
- Regina King
- Michelle Monaghan
- Shiri Appleby
- Amy Adams
- Mexico nabs 6 fishing boats in endangered porpoise habitat
- Anna Kendrick
- Brendan Gallagher Alexander Radulov
- Brendan Gallagher Steve Mason
- Brittany Snow
- Vanessa Hudgens
- Maduro meets pope as Vatican steps into Venezuela crisis
- Federico Jaime
- Federico Jaime
- Anna Kendrick
- Nikki Reed
- Yara Shahidi
- Jeremy Renner
- Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams
- Dakota Fanning
- January Jones
- Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams
- Dakota Fanning
- January Jones
- Amy Adams
- Lupita Nyong'o
- Michelle Williams
- Bellamy Young
- Lupita Nyong'o, Mira Nair
- Baez, Lindor enter Series with Puerto Rican bond
- Amber Valletta
- Anthony Anderson
- Chelsea Handler
- Shin Dong-bin
- Shin Dong-bin
- Rezoning decision means Paisley Park can open permanently
- Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross
- Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross
- Ron Howard
- Tracee Ellis Ross
- Alessandra Ambrosio
- Felicity Jones
- Aja Naomi King
- Friends recall Hayden as activist behind historic document
- Jury acquits man of stalking TV star Kendall Jenner
- Artem Anisimov, Brian Elliott
- Ashley Benson
- Ashley Benson
- Christian cartoon tract creator Jack Chick dies at 92
- Nikki Reed, Brittany Snow, Odette Annable
- Galaxy Note recall, Hyundai strike hit South Korea's growth
- Authorities find no sign of braking by bus driver in crash
- Today in History
- DIVIDED AMERICA: Yearning for unity, enduring divisiveness
- Report: Gunmen still control metals mined for modern gadgets
- Pickup trucks score poorly in headlight tests
- Baha'i minority says Iran is trying to crush the religion
- Potential jurors to report for Ohio police shooting trial
- Group: Russia, Saudi don't belong on UN human rights council
- Ohio, Illinois governors place bets over Cubs-Indians series
- Hong Kong court sees chilling video describing torture
- Group: Russia, Saudi don't belong on UN human rights council
- Ex-Pennsylvania attorney general out on bail amid appeal
- Authorities find no sign of braking by bus driver in crash
- Lisa Pajot
- Plunging solar equipment prices fuel trade complaints
- Nicole Kidman
- Matthias M'ller
- Judge faces deadline on $15B Volkswagen emissions deal
- Kerevi out, Korbiete in Australia's squad for European tour
- Amy Adams, Kathryn Adams
- Asian stocks mixed after economic data
- Surfer bitten by shark at beach; says 'came out of nowhere'
- Denver gives Osweiler rude welcome in 27-9 win over Houston
- Sepang circuit, government urge end to F1 in Malaysia
- Ohio Zoo improves exhibit barrier following Harambe death
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 23-29
- Protesters set up camp in project's path for the 1st time
- Shailene Woodley
- Priyanka Chopra
- Flames burn Blackhawks in shootout for second win
- Mel Gibson
- Luke Pegler
- Benedict Hardie
- Ben O'Toole
- Milo Gibson, Lindsay Goodstein
- Vince Vaughn, Kyla Weber
- TomTom Sports Launches Advertising Campaign to Strengthen Its Sports Wearables Brand
- Chinese firm issues webcam recall after massive cyberattack
- Kenya police say 12 people killed in extremist attack in Kenya's northern Mandera County near the Somali border
- Award-winning poet and essayist Lucia Perillo dies at 58
- Peggy Annette Whitson, Thomas Pesquet, Oleg Novitsky
- Peggy Annette Whitson, Thomas Pesquet, Oleg Novitsky
- 5.2-magnitude quake hits off Taitung
- Peggy Annette Whitson, Thomas Pesquet, Oleg Novitsky
- 4 critically injured in Australian theme park accident
- Rodrigo Duterte
- With every turn of a wrench, Jordanian woman breaks barriers
- With every turn of a wrench, Jordanian woman breaks barriers
- Rodrigo Duterte, Ricardo Visaya
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Jimmy Kimmel, Barack Obama
- Turkish media report explosion near trade chamber building in resort of Antalya; ambulances dispatched
- Turkish media: explosion in Mediterranean resort of Antalya
- Officials say four people were killed in an accident at a theme park on Australia's east coast
- Barack Obama, Jimmy Kimmel
- Usher
- Shailene Woodley
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Dita Von Teese
- Jury acquits man of stalking TV star Kendall Jenner
- Sarah Hyland
- Sarah Hyland
- Nicole Kidman
- Shailene Woodley
- Milo Gibson, Lindsay Goodstein
- Electrolux recognized as world leader for action on climate change, sets new renewable energy target
- Retail Payment to Introduce Customer-Friendly, Efficient and Low-Cost Payment Platform in Norway
- INsight TV Joins SES Ultra HD Platform in North America
- Pakistani official: Death toll in attack on police academy in southwestern city of Quetta rises to 59
- INSIGHT TV REJOINT LA PLATE-FORME ULTRA HD DE SES EN AMÉRIQUE DU NORD
- Tokyo festival produces heartwarming trilogy of Asian films
- Philip Morris International Recognized as Global Leader for Corporate Action on Climate Change for the Third Year Running
- Dentsu et Heibonsha : Exploration de la capitale japonaise ancestrale « Nara » au travers de 72 mini-saisons uniques
- Now Amazon Alexa Can Control Your Entire Family Room Entertainment Experience With Logitech Harmony
- Trump brand loses luster with affluent
- BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS
- Judicial Yuan president and vice president approved
- Trump brand loses luster with affluent
- Lou Veloso
- Masaya Kato, Chumvan Sodhachivy
- Sharifah Amani, Masahiko Tsugawa
- Brillante Mendoza
- Sotho Kulika
- Isao Yukisada
- Isao Yukisada
- On Trump, Sen. McConnell has gone from quiet to mum
- AP FACT CHECK: Voter roll problems do not equate to fraud
- Policy Prescriptions: Trump and Clinton on race and policing
- Hospital fire in Malaysia kills 6
- Policy Prescriptions: Trump and Clinton on economic growth
- Poll: Clinton gaining ground with young voters
- Poll: Clinton's edge with young people crosses racial lines
- How the GenForward poll of young voters was conducted
- OpenStack Gains Ground in the Enterprise With Business-Critical Workloads Running on Larger Deployments Across Diverse Industries: 451 Research
- Clinton campaign carefully considered staff diversity
- Despite warnings, extremely dangerous air bags not repaired
- Obama health plan hit by double-digit premium hikes
- Washington's version of Silicon Valley startup founders
- First transgender soldiers seek formal Army recognition
- Monte Paschi looking for new shareholder for business plan
- Obama mixes talk of 'mean tweets,' politics on Jimmy Kimmel
- Trump, with electoral path narrowing, insists he's 'winning'
- Mirren, Bates, Nyong'o share life lessons at Elle dinner
- Peggy Annette Whitson, Thomas Pesquet, Oleg Novitsky
- Novartis profit slips as key drug goes generic
- Peggy Annette Whitson, Thomas Pesquet, Oleg Novitsky
- Peggy Annette Whitson, Thomas Pesquet, Oleg Novitsky
- Thomas Pesquet
- Peggy Annette Whitson, Thomas Pesquet, Oleg Novitsky
- UK to decide which airport expansion proposal to accept
- Thomas Pesquet, Oleg Novitsky
- 'Jackie' says PTSD hampers memory of sex assault, aftermath
- Park Guen-hye
- Spain: Police arrest 2 suspected pro-jihad imams
- Tourism Bureau to cut limits on Chinese independent visitors
- West Indies slips to 272-7 as Shah takes 5 wickets
- Kidman, Woodley, Ford feted at glamorous InStyle event
- Australian gets 15 years prison for abusing girls in Bali
- Rights group: torture reports after failed coup in Turkey
- Nissan hiring 300 to develop common connected car technology
- Enea AB: Nomination committee established for Enea’s Annual General Meeting 2017
- 3 Vietnamese sailors freed by Somali pirates return home
- Robert Andrew Fiddes Ellis
- Robert Andrew Fiddes Ellis
- Robert Andrew Fiddes Ellis
- Man convicted of killing ex-boxing champ Vernon Forrest
- フーベルトゥス・フォン・グルーンバーグ記念ABB研究賞の初の受賞者はジェフ・ベールテン博士
- Boy arrested after stabbing teen in clown mask in Germany
- Lindsay Lohan's stepmom accused of kicking Florida officer
- AT&T
- Lauren Newman, Steve Martin
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Rodrigo Dutert
- Sarah Hyland
- Russia: Humanitarian corridors in Syria's Aleppo still open
- Rachel Zoe
- Saudi Arabia: 2 security officers shot, killed in its east
- Seymour becomes a major Category 3 hurricane in the Pacific, far from Mexico's coast
- Seymour becomes a major Category 3 hurricane in the Pacific
- Ashes of French professor and partner scattered at sea
- Meryl Streep
- The Latest: Dutch catch more migrants going to UK in 2016
- Afghan official says militant attack kills 8 policemen
- Shinzo Abe, Haru Kuroki
- Shinzo Abe, Haru Kuroki
- Anne Parillaud
- Anne Parillaud
- Freed Taiwanese sailor arrives in Guangzhou, China
- After warm spell, Taiwan to see cooler weather this weekend
- Decline in Chinese tourists as other tourism sources grow
- Taiwanese sticky rice pudding picked among CNN’s favorite rice dishes survey
- German businesses upbeat despite bank woes, British EU exit
- Singer Pete Burns dies of heart attack at age 57
- NTT DATA to Hold Global Contest in Search of New Venture Businesses
- KKR & Co. L.P. Reports Third Quarter 2016 Results
- Vatican: No more scattering of cremation ashes
- The Latest: Jay Z to perform at Clinton rally in Cleveland
- Amy Schumer
- Police find body under western Pennsylvania man's bed
- Watford faces probe over alleged false financial information
- BRS Media’s dotFM Launches Language-Specific Internationalized Domain Names
- FIFA fines Spanish federation for breaking transfer rules
- German police search apartments in Chechen extremism probe
- Pakistan beats West Indies in 2nd test
- Pakistan-West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Amy Schumer slammed for Beyonce parody she calls tribute
- British government say it will support plan to create new runway at London's Heathrow airport
- Justin Trudeau
- South Sudan's army committed atrocities, Amnesty says
- Youth league kicks out team after man plays in football game
- Bakir Izetbegovic
- Bakir Izetbegovic
- Debbie Saunders
- US writers Beatty, Moshfegh up for Man Booker fiction prize
- Anne Parillaud
- Alexander Van der Bellen
- Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2016 Financial Results
- Alexander Van der Bellen
- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. Appoints Gary S. Mullen as Vice President of Marketing
- Flight instructor injured in crash released from hospital
- Yoshihiro Hanno, Ito Ohno, Munetaka Aoki
- Maria
- Backup dancer for Beyoncé, Rihanna vanishes, police probing
- Garmin® announces G5000™ flight deck modernization program for the Cessna Citation Excel and Citation XLS aircraft
- Cost Plus World Market Welcomes Country Music Artist Josh Turner to its Nashville Store on Sunday, October 30, 2016
- Cost Plus World Market Welcomes Country Music Artist Josh Turner to its Nashville Store on Sunday, October 30, 2016
- Spain: Tourist islands want to stay on summer time
- Vatican, Argentine Catholic Church to open archives from 'dirty war' now that cataloguing completed
- Adidas stops financial aid to Germany's anti-doping agency
- Nozomi Sasaki, Yesung
- South Korea's leader acknowledges ties to woman in scandal
- Louis Koo
- Global stocks mostly rise on upbeat economic data
- Ethiopian magazine stops publication amid state of emergency
- Romanians celebrate 95th birthday of their last king
- Turkey, US to discuss Muslim cleric wanted by Ankara
- Pentatonix to sing NFL Thursday Night Football opening song
- Quotations in the News
- Avi Kaplan, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kevin Olusola
- Six Accenture Leaders Named to the 2016 OUTstanding-Financial Times’ Leading LGBT and Ally Lists
- US Embassy issues last-minute visa to ailing Pakistani girl
- AllModern Unveils New Holiday Style Shops for the Modern Design Enthusiast
- Prosecutor indicts Kosovo crime ring led by ex-lawmaker
- Explore the region of Northern Italy that's home to prosecco
- Caterpillar beats 3Q profit forecasts
- Russia says IOC asked for records of doping history
- Mahmoud Alavi
- Taiwan stops subsidizing healthcare premium for foreign students
- Taiwan reports 1st case of Uber driver charged with raping intoxicated passenger
- Ashton virtually ends England career by joining Toulon
- Wavefront Raises $52M in Series B Funding to Accelerate Leadership in Cloud Application Monitoring for Enterprises and SaaS Companies
- Analog Devices and Dell EMC Collaborate on IoT Solution for Monitoring Real-Time Health and Safety of First Responders in Dangerous Conditions
- Google Pixel XL Manufacturing Cost is in Line with Rival Smartphones, IHS Markit Teardown Shows
- Ohio Soybean Council, Logos Technologies to Advance Biosurfactant Production
- W2O Group Launches Executive Development Offering Designed to Improve Communications and Organizational Clarity
- Redfin Improves Accuracy of Its Popular Automated Home-Value Estimate and Expands It to 80 Total U.S. Markets
- Growing Importance for ‘Smart Cities’ Initiatives Brings Focus to the Transformative Power of High Performance Computing
- Eduventures Announces 2016 Innovation Award Winners
- PACCAR Announces Good Quarterly Revenues and Earnings
- HID Global Launches “Tap around the World” Campaign to Benefit Charities
- Procter & Gamble's 1Q performance tops Street's view
- Iran official: Gay Utah senator watched during recent trip
- Best Buy Revela Lista Anual "Top Tech" de Fiestas
- AirBar Brings Instant Touchscreen Capabilities to New and Existing Notebook PCs with Sleek, Lightweight Accessory
- Best Buy Unveils Annual Holiday "Top Tech" List
- Thomas a winner again, and still a long road toward the top
- Al-Shabab claims attack on African Union base in Somalia
- BA flight makes emergency landing in Vancouver with ill crew
- 3 Russian sailors held in Libya released
- UN warns of 'alarming rise in hate speech' in South Sudan
- Vitaly Smirnov
- Woman convicted in husband's high-rise death dies in prison
- Vitaly Smirnov
- IMF praises Pakistan for completing 3-year program
- Apex Supply Chain Technologies Smart Replenishment System Automates Vendor Managed Inventory Programs
- Pope Francis, Mario Antonio Cargnello, Jose Maria Arancedo, Mario Poli, Carlos Humberto Malfa
- Council: Prince's Paisley Park museum can open permanently
- South Africa's universities described as inefficient
- Rita Wilson loves David S. Pumpkins as much as the internet
- Israel court says lawmaker Hazan did drugs as casino manager
- Adriatic town blocks arrival of 12 female migrants
- Hesham Genena
- An upside to Hurricane Matthew: Bigger shrimp being caught
- Pediatricians: Babies should sleep in same room as parents
- Jenzabar Hires New VP of Marketing and Communications
- SurveyMonkey Launches Real-Time Polling Map to Showcase Latest Electoral College Forecast
- Counsyl Appoints SVP of Corporate Development and VP of Women’s Health Sales
- Intrepid Advises Luminance, a Leading North American Designer and Distributor of Lighting Products, on Its Sale to Resilience Capital Partners
- Roker Media and SXM Debut Live Broadcast Cooking Series ChefShock Starring Chef Justin Warner to Stream Exclusively on Twitch
- Libelium Releases new IoT Sensor Platform Worldwide Certified
- Brian Greene, Paul Rudd and a Full Cast Perform Light Falls for Audible
- Duck Creek Technologies Congratulates The Hanover Insurance Group’s Cilsy Harris on Being Named a 2016 Women in Insurance Leadership Award Honoree
- Stomp the Landing in This Season’s Most Authentic Snowboarding Experience – Mark McMorris Infinite Air Now Available on PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC
- Infographic by Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP on What's at Stake for the 2016 Election Available on Business Wire's Website
- Habit Pioneers Personalized Nutrition Category
- Habit Pioneers Personalized Nutrition Category
- Bottled message sent out to sea is found 5 decades later
- Philippines House delegation pleased to see happy Filipino workers at I-Mei
- Yang Jiechi, Jeffrey Feltman
- Small radioactive leak at Norwegian nuclear reactor
- College IDs 2 killed in Massachusetts wrong-way crash
- Sen. Toomey's neighbors' homes hit with anti-GOP graffiti
- P.F. Chang’s Hosting Free Sushi Day across the U.S. This Thursday, October 27
- P.F. Chang’s Hosting Free Sushi Day across the U.S. This Thursday, October 27
- Yang Jiechi
- AP EXPLAINS: How tiny Wallonia can hijack the EU-Canada deal
- Wang Yi
- Calif. death is 11th in US due to exploding Takata air bags
- Brazil probe past gang rape attack of same woman
- Cyprus joins in objecting to Ohio museum's antiquities sale
- US home prices rose in August, lifted by dwindling supply
- Israeli army: Man wounded by gunfire from Egypt
- Binali Yildirim, Hulusi Akar, Bekir Bozdag
- Russia: West hypocritical on Aleppo, doing similar in Mosul
- Somali extremists kill 12 non-Muslims in northern Kenya
- Threatened in Mosul, Islamic State uses alternative tactics
- Will he chew gum? Japan wary of Philippine leader's visit
- 6 more sports sign up with IOC's Olympic Channel
- Image of Asia: Selecting lockets to honor late Thai king
- Crews have started dismantling the squalid migrant camp in France known as "the jungle"
- Restaurant firing workers, cleaning after 'unsanitary' video
- Major militant attacks in Pakistan over the past 3 years
- High court steps into fight on Vanderbilts' Breakers mansion
- AdTheorent® “Mindset” Ad Unit Enables Brands to Capture Consumer Sentiment, Create Audience Profiles, and Assess Brand Favorability Lift
- A Taste of Luxury: Lincoln Holds Upscale Culinary Event to Introduce All-New Continental
- Japan finds costs are ballooning for dismantling Fukushima
- Albania's constitutional court suspends law key to EU hopes
- American golfer Patrick Reed has game, loves to travel
- Ask Brianna: How can I get help paying for graduate school?
- PRO DESIGN Expands FPGA Prototyping Portfolio with High-Speed proFPGA Virtex® UltraScale™ based FPGA Modules
- Utility Trailer Sales of Oregon Receives a Climate Champion Award
- NI Partners With IBM and SparkCognition to Advance the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
- NI Demonstrates Autonomous Vehicle Test Solutions
- CapREG: Three Years Promoting Renewable Energy in Southeast Asia and Latin America Through Capacity Building
- Jason Derulo, Hailee Steinfeld, Zedd, Alessia Cara, Daya and More Join Host Nick Cannon for 2016 Nickelodeon HALO Awards, Concert Event Celebrating Young Community Leaders, Sunday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT)
- 11-Year NBA Veteran and Boston Celtics Broadcaster Brian Scalabrine Receives Hair Transplant from Leonard Hair Transplant Associates
- From the Classroom to the Stream - Axalta Helps Students Get Hands-on Experience at Stroud Water Research Center
- From the Classroom to the Stream - Axalta Helps Students Get Hands-on Experience at Stroud Water Research Center
- A New Dragon Ball Adventure Awaits as BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. Launches DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- Energy Regulatory and Enforcement Partner Joins Norton Rose Fulbright in Washington, DC
- Jay Z to headline free Cleveland show in support of Clinton
- Xiaomi MIX Phone First to Use Advanced Elliptic Labs Ultrasound Proximity Software, Enabling a Cleaner Design
- Schwarber on Cubs' World Series roster; could start at DH
- Review: 'The Eagle Huntress' is a heartwarming all-ages tale
- Mevlut Cavusoglu
- Stocks mostly lower as earnings hit consumer companies
- Dreaming Big: CTA Announces New Sleep Tech Marketplace at CES 2017
- The Latest: Salazar replaces Anderson on Indians' roster
- Sherrod Brown
- Shawnee Chasser
- Shawnee Chasser
- Songwriter Sager reflects on music, marriage, friendships
- Argentina, Uruguay reiterate hopes to co-host 2030 World Cup
- Sherrod Brown, Connie Schultz
- Vision Research Debuts Phantom® Miro® N-Series at Automotive Testing Expo USA
- Hungary summons Russian envoy over 1956 uprising criticism
- 250 animals rescued, 35 animals killed in LA pet store fire
- スターバックスが2018年にスターバックス・リザーブ・ロースタリーを東京にオープン
- United, City in a rut ahead of derby in English League Cup
- Sherrod Brown
- Donald Trump
- Author looks for somewhere to belong in 'Family Happiness'
- Donald Trump
- Glenn Close
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Donald Trump
- Defending champion Ferrer wins in Vienna as Edmund pulls out
- Donald Trump
- The Latest: 3 hospitalized after fatal workplace shooting
- Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH to Open at Bramalea City Centre
- Bill Gates, Melinda Gates
- Bill Gates
- Alexis Tsipras
- UN Envoy to Yemen hands peace plan outline to rival parties
- Moldova: 28 police officers detained on bribe suspicions
- Consumer confidence retreated slightly in October
- Next year here: Lovable losers Cubs, Indians meet in Series
- Hillary Clinton, John Anzalone, Huma Abedin
- Sergei Rudskoi
- Ontario nurse charged in deaths of 8 nursing home residents
- Wells Fargo rolls out ad campaign addressing sales scandal
- Glenn Close in 'Sunset Boulevard' to land on Broadway
- Brazilian soccer great Carlos Alberto Torres dies
- Fiat Chrysler raises earnings forecasts again
- Judge approves Volkswagen's $15B emissions settlement; VW to start buying back cars in Nov.
- University of Washington gets $210M from Gates Foundation
- Global CRO Pharm-Olam International Adds Director of Scientific Development, Strengthens Oncology Capabilities
- Under Armour takes a breather
- Maryam Mutlaq
- Harland Clarke Holdings Announces Valassis CEO Victor Nichols to Be the Company’s New CEO; Chuck Dawson to Become Chairman of the Board
- German city tells residents: stay indoors after ammonia leak
- Maryam Mutlaq
- Sergei Rudskoi
- Carlos Alberto Torres
- NY top court: Youth hockey league not responsible for brawl
- Maryam Mutlaq
- Carlos Alberto Torres
- It's my tree, let me be: Woman tries to save leafy abode
- Motorola MotoG4, Sony Xperia XA, OnePlus A3000
- Obama to travel to Greece, Germany, Peru after Election Day
- OnePlus A3000
- Sony Xperia XA
- Maryam Mutlaq
- Dreams, smugglers feed migrant myth of El Dorado in Britain
- Mariano Rajoy
- Spain: Rajoy accepts king's call to form overdue government
- Nine out of 10 Major Banks in North America and Europe are Exploring the use of Blockchain Technology for Payments, Accenture Survey Finds
- Joel Embiid
- Maryam Mutlaq
- Merck breezes past 3Q profit expectations, raises forecast
- Veronica Roth
- A stripped, emotional Lady Gaga comes to life on 'Joanne'
- 'Divergent' author to tour in January/February for new book
- Sergei Rudskoi
- IMF: Sub-Saharan Africa growth to slow to lowest in 20 years
- Sergei Rudskoi
- Yakov Zalevsky, Vasily Khomutovsky
- Vyacheslav Gleb, Vadim Kurlovich
- Arafat museum recovers Nobel prize from Hamas
- Schwab Advisor Services Leader Urges Independent Advisors to Focus on Building Enduring Businesses
- Bosnia's administrator condemns honoring of war criminals
- Alexander Batishchev
- Maxim Sanets
- Cheaper phones are fine _ if top-end camera isn't a must
- Germany nixes Armenian 'genocide' concert in Istanbul
- Messi off to great start, already outshining Madrid trio
- Helios and Matheson Analytics and RedZone Maps Announce Successful Beta Test
- The Latest: Authorities say man on the run likely wounded
- Mariano Rajoy
- Former Uruguayan President Jorge Batlle dead at 88
- The Latest: No need to retaliate against mayor, ex-aide says
- Mariano Rajoy
- BitPay Launches Secure Bitcoin Payments App, Targets New Bitcoin Adoption
- Safi Gulzaman
- Safi Gulzaman
- 2 Ugandans arrested demonstrating for Trump at US embassy
- Carlos Alberto Torres
- The Japan-based "NETCATCHER NETCH" Launching Service Abroad as "AKIBA CATCHER"
- The Japan-based "NETCATCHER NETCH" Launching Service Abroad as "AKIBA CATCHER"
- Feng Zhang Receives 2016 New York Stem Cell Foundation – Robertson Stem Cell Prize
- Alpay Balkir, Ryan Balkir
- Army Vet Awarded Specialized Grant for Home Repairs
- Greece awaits Obama trip amid tough bailout talks
- Correction: Obit-Lucia Perillo story
- San Francisco police arrest local filmmaker in homicide
- Draghi: low rates result of savings glut, low productivity
- Aid group urges EU to reconsider Libya training after attack
- Trump brand loses luster with affluent
- ADDING MULTIMEDIA New Consumer Survey Shows High Anxiety about Online Security Does Not Translate into Action
- US says coalition laying groundwork to retake Raqqa from IS
- Google adds digital whiteboard to expanding device lineup
- AP EXPLAINS: Why Pakistan still sees huge militant attacks
- John Kerry, Dinh The Huyn
- John Kerry, Dinh The Huyn
- Sergei Rudskoi
- John Kerry, Dinh The Huyn
- John Kerry, Dinh The Huyn
- Florida inks deal with fertilizer maker on sinkhole cleanup
- C&J Industries Adds New Manufacturing and Warehouse Space
- John Kerry, Dinh The Huyn
- Kerry: US, Vietnam committed to rule of law in S China Sea
- Montenegro PM hints Russian connection in coup attempt
- Evacuation in progress, crews tear down French migrant camp
- Kerber beats Halep, goes to 2-0 in Red Group at WTA Finals
- Wall Street en leve baja al mediodía
- Jean Marc Ayrault
- Marrero
- Jean Marc Ayrault, Ioannis Kasoulides
- Marrero
- Marrero
- Marrero
- Aru's Sardinia, Nibali's Sicily feature in 100th Giro route
- Renesas Electronics, Express Logic, and IAR Systems Collaborate to Extend Renesas Synergy™ Secure IoT Platform Solution Based on the New ARMv8-M Architecture
- Celebrities of all types are fanning out for Clinton
- Scotland selects England-based players despite funding row
- Hillary Clinton
- 'Ravens' challenge soccer orthodoxy in Belarus
- Anthony Garcia
- Toy Industry Association Brings the Genius of Play to P.S. 09 Teunis G. Bergen School in Brooklyn Through Partnership with Playworks New York/New Jersey
- Hungary: Publisher of suspended opposition newspaper sold
- Anthony Garcia
- FBI: Man wearing cat 'mugshot' shirt robs Oklahoma bank
- Anthony Garcia
- Senate Democrats aim to block LGBT measure from defense bill
- What Volkswagen owners can expect from the diesel settlement
- Book Review: John Grisham returns with 'The Whistler'
- Thane Maynard
- Prince Harry 'grateful' for chance to return to Caribbean
- German court: Doctor who killed husband can still practice
- UN expert: Junk food is a human rights concern
- Rosamund Pike
- Rosamund Pike
- Long, curved, akimbo: Hope uncovered for bird beak deformity
- Report: Most guns used in NY crimes bought in other states
- Rosamund Pike
- Will Poulter
- Global game: One-fourth of NBA rosters is international
- Joanne Froggatt
- Joanne Froggatt
- The Latest: Iraq PM offers new details of assault on town
- Teachers use election to discuss weighty issues, worries
- Jennifer Saunders
- Syria refugees in Lebanon now get aid with debit card
- Gary Condit to discuss Chandra Levy case on 'Dr. Phil'
- Q&A: New sign-up season; new woes for Obama health law
- In a tense campaign season, Texas ad takes humorous approach
- Renton
- Renton
- Expanding Its U.S. Presence, Swedish Retailer IKEA Breaks Ground on 2nd Dallas-Fort Worth Store, Opening Fall 2017 in Grand Prairie, TX