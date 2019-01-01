英文新聞列表 English News List
- Japan must apologize to Taiwanese comfort women: Ma
- Ma Ying-jeou, Tsai Ing-wen spotlighted on New Year's Day
- Rule tightened over GM food labeling takes effect
- Soong urges voters to choose 'capable leader'
- Tsai to defend Taiwan interests in pork talks
- Larger education exchanges fruit of Ma-Xi summit: President Ma
- CPC closes Kaohsiung refinery
- Ma wants new administration to continue right cross-strait policies
- KMT sues DPP over vote-buying allegations
- Ko supports DPP’s Ker for legislative speaker
- Full text of President Ma's New Year's Day address
- Three foreigners denied transit through Taiwan
- Over 10,000 tourists attend Alishan concert to ring in 2016
- War of words breaks out over New Year speech
- New Year celebrations in Taipei generate less garbage than last year
- Taiwan oil company shuts plant down, but residents still unhappy
- Court rules on compensation for death of Taiwanese fisherman
- Israeli police question PM's wife over household spending
- US stocks edge lower, pulling S&P 500 into red for the year
- A breakdown of the S&P 500's sectors in 2015
- State to release more Clinton emails but falls short of goal
- US Border Patrol: 31 immigrants hidden in Texas apartment
- Police: Italian cruise ship worker dies in elevator accident
- US rig count down 2 this week to 698
- Social media, upgraded theaters help drive $11 billion year
- Montreal F Gallagher cleared to play in Winter Classic
- Canucks F Hansen fined for embellishment vs Lightning
- Influx of teen migrants leads US to open 3 more shelters
- Spotty service at popular messaging app WhatsApp on NYE
- Police in Munich warn of 'imminent threat' of terror attack
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Thursday
- Clemson beats Oklahoma to reach college football title game
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- BC--Americas Digest
- New Year's Eve skyscraper fire in Dubai burns on into 2016
- US stocks end 2015 mostly flat, capping volatile year
- What 2016 will do to your checkbook: Rent, food, gas, raises
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Atletico signs Argentine midfielder Augusto Fernandez
- World Wide Top 20 Tours for 2015
- Snowstorm hits Lebanon, cutting off roads and villages
- How an end to phone discounts will help customers
- Rain forecast for last day of long weekend
- Southern Taiwan suffers from poor air quality
- Presidential candidates open final debate
- Travel alert for China's Shanghai, Jiangxi raised after new H7N9 cases
- Tsai calls for thorough reform
- Tsai slams alleged Hsinchu vote-buying
- Candidates battle over US pork
- Soong stresses his capacity to lead nation out of woods
- Presidential candidates vow to promote broadband Internet
- Taiwan places ad in U.S. newspaper to highlight role in region
- Tsai says she and her family will never invest in China
- US pork import might be necessary evil: Luis Ko
- Taxis in Taiwan may soon no longer be uniformly yellow
- Taiwan's envoy to U.S. urges unity to take on diplomatic challenges
- 18 political parties vying for 34 at-large legislative seats: CEC
- US universities tap into craft beer growth with classes
- English Summaries
- English Standings
- Belgium: 3 people questioned about holiday plot are released
- Can you download me now? NY payphones become Wi-Fi hot spots
- Reaction to the death of Grammy-winning singer Natalie Cole
- English Summaries
- Venezuela cuts gas export to neighboring Colombia
- She was 'Unforgettable': Key songs from Natalie Cole
- Philadelphia celebrates New Year's Day with Mummers Parade
- Fire destroys cars outside US consulate in Tijuana
- Nevada Supreme Court orders new trial in biker club killing
- Saturday, January 9
- BC--Americas Digest
- 4 gunmen, 2 troops dead in attack on Indian air base
- 4 gunmen, 2 troops dead in attack on Indian air base
- Tough tennis act to follow: Can Serena dominate again?
- State TV: Saudi Arabia has executed 47 criminals
- Saudi Arabia executes 47, including Shiite cleric
- Brisbane goes top on goal difference in A-League
- IS suicide car bombs target Iraqi troops in Ramadi
- South Africa vs. England 2nd test scores
- 2nd test: South Africa vs. England scoreboard
- The Latest: Iran condemns Saudi execution of Shiite cleric
- The Latest: Brother shocked by execution of Saudi cleric
- The Latest: Top Saudi cleric defends execution of 47 people
- Prosecutor: Attack on French soldiers not linked to terror
- Carroll heads West Ham to 2-0 win over former club Liverpool
- DPP maps out final-spurt campaign plans
- Cloudy, rainy but warm on Sunday
- Rain forecast for last day of New Year holiday
- EPA issues air quality warnings for parts of New Taipei, and Kinmen
- Taiwan's first snow of the year falls on Yushan
- China Airlines grabs another trophy in Rose Parade
- Tsai releases new campaign video to woo first-time voters
- Macau student stirs public outrage by killing stray cat
- Taiwan could introduce workers from Myanmar by June: report
- Taiwan has 930,000 wearable device owners: survey
- Taipei scraps ‘Meet the Mayor’ communication channel
- Private universities in Taiwan fighting for life
- Chinese tourist spending surpasses Japanese in 2015: report
- Agency to host job recruitment activity in Hsinchu on January 6
- Taiwan to keep boasting world's highest 4G penetration rate in 2016
- Illegal election gambling ring busted ahead of Jan. 16 polls
- Taiwan's exports set to slide for 11th month in a row: minister
- Possibly armed Chinese vessel enter disputed waters near Diaoyutais
- Freeways congested at end of long New Year's weekend
- Taiwan gets first snow of winter later than normal (update)
- Taipei automobile show draws 240,000 visitors in 9 days
- Spanish Summaries
- Rooney earns United 2-1 win vs Swansea, respite for Van Gaal
- Spanish Summaries
- Ex-Arkansas governor, US senator Dale Bumpers dies at age 90
- Arizona's John Scott selected as NHL All-Star game captain
- Mexico mayor slain a day after taking office
- Vegas police investigating Chris Brown for alleged battery
- The perfect match: Girlfriend to give boyfriend a kidney
- West Indies 92-1 at lunch on day 1 of 3rd test vs. Australia
- BC-CRI--Australia-West Indies,ADVISORY
- US seeks extradition of former Honduran vice president
- Iran, Saudi step up war of words over executed Shiite cleric
- Hong Kong unsettled by strange case of missing booksellers
- Israel indicts Jewish extremists in deadly arson attack
- Obama returns from Hawaii saying he's 'fired up' for 2016
- Sharp-shooting Spurs down Rockets to stay perfect at home
- Young English cricketer Matthew Hobden dies at age 22
- Russian fire kills 4 children, 2 adults
- 2nd test: South Africa vs. England scores
- Embassy official: US shuts down drone operation in Ethiopia
- Afghans warned against joyful gunfire ahead of soccer final
- 2nd test: South Africa vs. England Scoreboard
- Thieves crash through packed Spanish store doors, injure 12
- 200 protest in Istanbul over curfews in mainly Kurdish areas
- FSC chief bullish on Taiwan's stock market in 2016
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Changeable weather in store for Taiwan after warm Monday
- U.S. Marine carrying ammunition stopped at Taoyuan airport
- Taipei to end contract with Radium in Nangang MRT Depot project
- Taiwan shares close down 2.68%
- Most Taiwan workers' top New Year's wish is for pay raise: poll
- Number of employees on unpaid leave rising
- Road test now mandatory for 50cc scooter license: highway authority
- Despite increase, Taiwan's PMI still below 50 in December
- A schoolboy asks a tycoon to help 'Fly, Kite Fly'
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Taiwan shares plunge on first trading day of 2016
- Flat panel firm ends furloughs for employees
- Dengue expert urges government to come up with long-term plans
- TSU protests over plan to lift ban on Chinese agricultural imports
- Man detained for allegedly running illegal election gambling ring
- Tainan proposes dengue fever control strategies
- Foreign investors net buyer of Taiwan shares in 2015
- IPOs in Taiwan forecast to remain at same level in 2016
- NPM apologizes over water penetration at its southern branch
- Woman to receive compensation for second-hand smoke from neighbors
- Nearly 2,700 ducks at Chiayi farm culled due to avian flu
- Taiwan needs to prepare for TPP expansion to ASEAN members: minister
- Ex-III VP slams leaders for lacking enthusiasm to reform
- Winners of 35th National Cultural Award announced
- Chen emphasizes food safety, biotech during second VP presentation
- Tsai's running mate talks food safety, biotech sector
- Asian currency depreciation battle intensifies in new year
- Promise to raise basic wage can be realized for sure: candidate
- Hsu vows to improve Internet environment, promote public housing
- English Summaries
- At Palm Springs festival, Damon leads Oscar charge for Scott
- Greek Standings
- US repeals meat labeling law after trade rulings against it
- Developer pledges to repair Dubai tower in New Year's fire
- Chelsea wins in style; Spurs held by Everton
- 'Deer Hunter,' 'Close Encounters' cinematographer dies at 85
- Spanish Standings
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- West Indies 216-6 at lunch on day 2 of 3rd test
- Survey: China factory conditions weaken for 10th month
- BC-TEN--Brisbane International Results
- BC--Americas Digest
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- Philippines follows Vietnam in opposing Chinese flight test
- The Latest: Iran says Saudis made a 'strategic mistake'
- Saudis sever ties with Iran over embassy, mission attacks
- Israeli military demolishes, seals off attackers' homes
- Suu Kyi: Incoming government to prioritize peace in Myanmar
- Yemen declares nighttime curfew in port city of Aden
- Fronting an armed deity, Charlie Hebdo declares itself alive
- Poland's FM disturbed by EU steps toward Poland
- Iraq official blames Islamic State for bombing Sunni mosques
- As Serie A resumes, Juve looks to pick up where it left off
- Segway Announces Expansion of Global Business Lines
- Romania: lawmakers draft law to punish aggressive driving
- California grants rare look inside largest death row
- Cellular Regenerative Therapy Greeted by French Minister of Health
- Merck, Pfizer and Syndax Announce Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of Avelumab and Entinostat in Ovarian Cancer
- BC-TEN--Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results
- Saudi allies scale down ties to Iran amid growing tensions
- Fleetmatics to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 24, 2016
- 30th arrest: Transit impostor says he needs help not prison
- Kenya university reopens after extremists killed 148 people
- BC-What We're Talking About 1400 GMT
- Lebanon's Hezbollah TV reports attack on Israeli forces
- Seeso, a new comedy channel, pledges more and better laughs
- Global stocks sink after China index dives 7 percent
- Diana Athill, 98, offers up enchanting new memoir
- US construction spending falls 0.4 percent in November
- Players join Barcelona, Atletico as transfer window opens
- ‘Comfort women’ deal only applies to South Korea: Japanese official
- Fuel surcharges fall to lowest in a decade
- Over 11,000 electric motorbikes sold in Taiwan last year
- Taiwan 4th largest investor in Vietnam in 2015
- Economy continues to struggle in 2016: CIER
- Temperatures to drop on Wednesday: CWB
- KMT, DPP spar over South China Sea
- Ko plans to bike from Taipei to Kaohsiung in 21 hours
- Candidates wrestle over youth votes
- Late winter making it hard to curb dengue fever in south: EPA
- Mercedes-Benz reports booming sales in Taiwan
- Taiwan shares extend losses, index ends below 8,100 points
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- DPP secretary-general to visit US after election
- Acer unveils its powerful Aspire V Nitro Black Edition notebooks
- Taiwan most optimistic about the future among Asian nations
- Taiwan urges Japan to negotiate over 'comfort women' issue (update)
- Namchow appeal against fine fails
- Biggest gambling website busted by Taiwan police
- Airport screening identifies two more dengue cases in Taiwan
- 18 parties vie for 34 at-large legislator seats
- Taiwan's stock exchange the second weakest in Asia in 2015
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Delegation heads to China for trade talks
- 218 deaths from dengue fever since last May: CDC
- Taiwan hopes Beijing will keep promises to Hong Kong: MAC
- First ever WTA International tournament in Taiwan
- Tsai urges supports to guard against opponents’ tricks
- Novak Djokovic opens season with win at Qatar Open
- The latest from CES: Ford embraces Apple, Google car systems
- Bioventus Launches DUROLANER for Osteoarthritis Patients in Taiwan
- FC Porto chairman among accused in probe of security firm
- The latest on gadgets: Windows 10 on more than 200M devices
- Business events scheduled for Tuesday
- AP EXPLAINS: Armed group occupies federal land in Oregon
- Review: 'Blackout' is latest thriller from David Rosenfelt
- Bill Clinton kicks off tour for wife's presidential campaign
- Robben, Costa, Bernat back in Bayern training
- Georgia rescinds order stopping Syrian refugee resettlement
- Puerto Rico to hear 1st DNA case from convicted criminal
- Homicides up 70 pct in El Salvador, among deadliest nations
- Leicester move 1st in January transfer market to sign Gray
- Low-rated 'Meredith Vieira Show' ending after 2 seasons
- Unusual shooting attack sets off panic in Israeli heartland
- Broadway has a great holiday but data not great for 2015
- Salt Lake City's first openly gay mayor sworn into office
- BC-CB--Puerto Rico-Dolls Seized, CB
- Spanish Results
- Feds monitor armed group in US, but keep their distance
- 'Affluenza' teen's deportation appeal may take weeks, months
- Rates drop at weekly US Treasury bill auction
- Box Office Top 20: 'Star Wars' flies toward 'Avatar' record
- Sunday, January 10
- Monday, January 11
- Former officer charged in shooting death released on bail
- Injured Sharapova withdraws from Brisbane International
- West Indies 248-7 at tea on day 3 of 3rd test at sodden SCG
- Beijing says pollution lessened in 2015 despite smog alerts
- Obama initiative on gun control shows limits of acting alone
- Bus catches fire in north China, 14 dead, over 30 injured
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Driverless taxi on Seoul campus offers glimpse of future
- The Latest: Swiss summon Saudi diplomat over mass execution
- Gayle fined for conduct in TV interview with female reporter
- Defending champion Venus Williams ousted in 1st round in NZ
- 'Affluenza' teen's mom set for extradition hearing
- Two-time Super Bowl winner Coughlin resigns as Giants coach
- Norwegian skier Loeseth leads World Cup slalom after 1st run
- Chinese woman dies of H5N6 bird flu, another woman critical
- Amla and South Africa continue long fightback vs. England
- Turan and Vidal can debut for Barcelona against Espanyol
- German city holds crisis meeting after New Year sex assaults
- Thai police websites hacked by group demanding justice
- Thai police websites hacked with 'Failed Law' message
- Pep Guardiola wants to coach in Premier League after Bayern
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Elephant seal from traffic standoff gives birth to pup
- Woman faces sentencing for giving money to Islamic militants
- Woman gets a top post in Zimbabwe's air force
- Prosecutors appeal German man's sentence over Nazi tattoo
- FIFA ethics investigator recommends 9-year ban for Valcke
- Haiti election chief says runoff can't be held by Jan. 17
- Brash, fee-happy CEO of Spirit Airlines abruptly replaced
- Heavy rain warning issued
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Consumer price index dropped 0.31% year-on-year in 2015: DGBAS
- U.S.-Korea FTA an adverse impact on Taiwan’s exports: MOEA
- Heavy rain, cooler weather forecast for parts of Taiwan
- President holds high-level meeting after North Korea H-bomb test
- DPP sues KMT over pork allegations
- Man arrested for allegedly growing cannabis
- Economic officials head to Beijing for trade-in-goods talks preparatory meeting
- Elected official convicted of sexually assaulting Indonesian worker
- Relaxing food additives puts extra burden on body: expert
- Education minister supports university merger plan
- Tsai has 3 fears for election
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Taiwan introduces world's first unidirectional wet coating technique
- Hong Kong keeps activist away from CNN show
- Tsai speaks of Beijing ‘s Taiwan air transit opening
- Taiwan shares plunge, led by 'Apple concept stocks'
- Senior DPP official to visit U.S. soon after presidential election
- Motorcyclists can now use EasyCard to pay for fuel
- Labor groups protest easier rules on hiring foreign professionals
- Security at yacht terminals too lax: TSU legislator
- Regional powers expected to team up after Pyongyang's H-bomb test
- President optimistic about future for Taiwan's next generation
- 'Taipei City of the ROC' shown as Facebook location: report
- Barclays' downsizing in Taiwan shows pessimism: Analyst
- Sunday Night, Wedding Delight
- Grand Mayfull Hotel Taipei begins soft opening January 9
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Taiwan condemns North Korean hydrogen bomb test
- Taiwan requests formal talks with Japan on comfort women issue
- Many veg & fruit imports fail border checks due to pesticide residue
- Nangang high-speed rail station expected to open in mid-July
- EVA Air among top 20 safest airlines globally
- Avian flu outbreak escalating in Taiwan: COA
- Siliconware to decide Thursday on ASE's 2nd tender offer
- 37 Taiwanese nabbed in Malaysia on suspicion of telecom fraud
- US firm destroys final remnants of Syria's chemical arsenal
- 2nd test: South Africa vs. England scoreboard
- Mexican lawyer visits 'affluenza' teen, will visit again
- Jordan Morris to skip senior season at Stanford
- Latvian who co-wrote worldwide computer virus can go home
- 2 men charged in Internet rape video case in southern France
- English Standings
- US Embassy issues alert for Bahamas after sexual assault
- TCL Launches World
- Blues guitarist Long John Hunter dies in Arizona at age 84
- West Indies 248-7 at lunch on day 4 of 3rd test
- Original Boba Fett voice actor Jason Wingreen dies at 95
- APNewsBreak: US sees Assad staying in Syria until March 2017
- The Latest: People in Pyongyang cheer news of nuclear test
- Death sentence upheld for Bangladesh Islamist party chief
- Fire at hotel in Pakistani city of Rawalpindi, no one hurt
- NHL Capsules
- Toshiba Launches e?MMC NAND Flash Memory for Automotive Applications
- Rangers win 6-2 to complete sobering trip for Stars
- The Latest: N. Koreans react enthusiastically to H-bomb test
- Iraq must walk a fine line amid Iranian, Saudi tensions
- BC-TEN--Brisbane International Results
- Thompson sets up Warriors for big win over Lakers
- Toshiba Expands Line-up of ApP Lite? Processor Family for Wearable Applications
- Strike disrupts rail traffic in Belgium
- Germany: nearly 1.1 million migrants arrived last year
- APNewsBreak: US EPA says pesticide harms bees in some cases
- 2nd test: South Africa vs. England scores
- H-bomb: More powerful than Hiroshima bomb, fits on missile
- Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen intensify as rebels fire back
- Florida man who killed 3 women scheduled for execution
- Mohammad Amir gets backing of Pakistan T20 captain Afridi
- The Latest: Russia calls for restraint, can't confirm test
- Leader of Britain's divided Labour Party fires party rebels
- World reacts to N. Korean announcement of hydrogen bomb test
- Bus falls into pond in India's remote northeast, killing 13
- Bilbao rallies for 3-2 win over Villarreal in Copa
- Beauty company looking to help change red carpet chatter
- US trade deficit narrows in November
- Column: Want a glimpse of sports' future in 2016?
- South African judge, Singapore lawyer join IAAF ethics panel
- Puerto Rico police defends protocol after fatal shooting
- Irish golfer Christy O'Connor Jr dies at 67
- Taiwanese man detained at Tokyo airport with 15 kg of illegal drug
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Tsai calls for 'change' at campaign rally in Keelung
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Temperatures could dip to 13 degrees in next two days: forecasters
- Only 31% of employers willing to offer pay raise this year: survey
- Asian stock markets slide on North Korea’s nuke test
- United Daily News: Unequal Taiwan-Japan relations
- 5 of 13 weather stations record highest annual temperatures: CWB
- Taiwan shares close down 1.73%
- ASUS showcases a Google Brillo gateway at CES
- DPP hands out first NT$100,000 for vote-buying tip-off
- Year-end bonuses shrink to 1.19 months' salary
- USCC report: Taiwan’s Economy amid Political Transition
- Chen heads massive motorcade rally in Taipei
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- New Zealand to ease rules on Taiwanese investment in service industry
- Cabinet focuses on 8 industries in promoting e-commerce
- Tsai campaigning in Taoyuan has high hopes for the county
- Ko lays out budget draft for public housing blueprint
- 2 most expensive stocks plunge amid outlook worries
- Premier unveils e-commerce development plan
- Wuling Farm to set visitor limits for flower season
- Two-party system on the brink
- Bookings for Lunar New Year high-speed rail services to begin Jan. 8
- Taiwan’s e-scooter sales exceeds 10,000 in 2015: MOEA
- Taiwan's central bank to issue Year of the Monkey coins
- Financial stabilization fund lends support to equity market: MOF
- Court awards NT$60 million to victims of Taipei Metro attack
- KMT, DPP spar over majority Cabinet
- U.S. dollar closes at 7-year high on Taipei forex
- Police stepping up fight against illegal gambling ahead of elections
- Tsai-Chen ticket vows to uplift traditional industries
- Perng: Taiwan unlikely to face financial crisis
- NPM to complete defect repairs at its southern branch by end-May
- Siliconware says ASE offer too low; deal raises anti-trust concerns
- MOFA lists facts on Diaoyutai Islands
- Flooding in Albania prompts evacuations, road closures
- Fact sheet: 2016 BMW 750i
- Britain: UN aiming for swift condemnation against NKorea
- NYC mayor aims to fix troubled homeless shelter system
- Frack leases on state lands yield $18M; none from production
- BET announces miniseries on Nelson Mandela
- Dutch to host conference to discuss countering 'terror'
- Who's ready to see a play set in a hotel _ at a hotel?
- Apple stock slumps amid iPhone sales worries
- Day said he had another bout with vertigo at St. Andrews
- Football scored big with viewers last week, with ESPN on top
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Wednesday
- Study: Ebola survivors' blood didn't help patients in Guinea
- Crosby not among NHL All-Stars as Capitals, Panthers get due
- United Airlines CEO undergoes heart transplant
- Top leaders of Bandidos biker gang indicted
- BC--Americas Digest
- DiCaprio happy leaders taking climate change more seriously
- Egypt Christians celebrate Christmas amid tight security
- Germany: minister says deportations possible in Cologne case
- SKorea announces start of anti-NKorea propaganda broadcasts
- Bouchard's comeback ends in loss to Babos at Shenzhen Open
- Lyon on 'commando mission' to restore pride in French league
- Eurozone jobless rate falls to lowest level in over 4 years
- Zidane debuts as Madrid coach against Deportivo
- Weirather leads 1st DH training ahead of Schmidhofer, Vonn
- World could face months of Chinese market aftershocks
- Convicted killer of 3 women scheduled for Florida execution
- The Latest: Iran bans import of Saudi goods amid tensions
- Radwanska only seeded player to make Shenzhen semifinals
- Shackelford Holdings Group Introduces Divine Exchange
- AP FACT CHECK: Obama's gun proposals may fall short of goals
- Floods in Albania force hundreds of evacuations
- US applications for jobless aid dropped last week
- Mediator: Burundi peace talks must be all inclusive
- May joins England's long injury list for Six Nations
- Hertha Berlin signs forward Sinan Kurt from Bayern Munich
- Taiwan planning Asia-Pacific skills development center
- Hotline talks will be reported to Legislature if necessary: MAC
- China suspends circuit breaker after market chaos
- Taiwan shares close up 0.53%
- Cold air, moisture brings snow to high mountains in Taiwan
- Tsai urges “3 votes to save Taiwan”
- Despite plunge in stocks, scholars still upbeat about China's economy
- South Korea detects MERS virus mutation
- Traffic lights on freeway stay after successful trial runs
- Taiwan shares rebound after China suspends circuit breaker
- 2016 economy: a future haunted by the troubled past
- Tsai working harder in Hsinchu and Miaoli for votes
- DPP accuses KMT over Hsinchu dinner
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Taipei City policy adviser accused of Farglory bribe
- Taiwan's smoking rate rises to 17.1% in 2015
- Taiwan sees record-high air passenger traffic in 2015: CAA
- KMT to stage 'March for Stability' in Taipei
- HTC shares recoup earlier losses caused by poor sales
- Reasons Taiwan’s election is closely watched: Singaporean media
- Taiwan sees exports slide for 11th consecutive month
- TSMC December sales fall to 21-month low
- Fine for Jennifer Wang’s husband confirmed
- Tsai should form Cabinet if elected president: ex-DPP lawmaker
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Tropical Storm Pali forms in central Pacific
- Domestic fuel prices may move lower next week
- Pessimism dominates Taiwan's consumer confidence in Q4
- Tsai vows to unite the nation if elected
- Tsai to kick off islandwide get out vote week
- Soong emphasizes efficient leadership
- Chu contrasts own policies with rival’s proposals
- Tsai emphasizes solidarity
- Taiwan reiterates stance on South China Sea
- Hudson Bay's online push, snaps up luxury deal site Gilt
- French IS commander, in Syria, gets 15-year term at home
- Berlin elephants enjoy late festive snack: Christmas trees
- Eurozone set for better economic growth _ China permitting
- Company sues feds over funds for decade-old Gulf oil leak
- APNewsbreak: Platini withdraws from FIFA presidential race
- EU says Turkey not doing enough to contain migrant crisis
- Head coach of Hungary's swimming teams resigns amid dispute
- Renault-Nissan to introduce 10 self-driving vehicles by 2020
- NHL fines Devils' Farnham, Jets' Ehlers for diving
- Paraguay authorities raid CONMEBOL offices in FIFA probe
- Constellation Brands tops Street 3Q forecasts
- US recruits tech leaders to help disrupt Islamic State group
- Time Warner Cable says 320,000 passwords possibly stolen
- English Standings
- Idaho terrorist sentenced to 25 years in prison
- -AP Sports Digest, AP
- Whaling museum gears up for 'Moby-Dick' reading marathon
- Elliott scores early in 3rd to lift Coyotes over Flames 2-1
- 3 reasons for concern about the Chinese economy
- ZTE Receives Four IDG Awards at the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show
- 3 reasons for concern about the Chinese economy
- Lecavalier gets assist in debut, LA Kings beat Leafs 2-1
- Asian News Digest, AS
- NBA Capsules
- Gasol, Rose lead Bulls past Celtics for 6th straight victory
- ADB head optimistic China's economy to grow 6.7 percent
- BC-TEN--ASB Classic Results
- South Korea resumes anti-North Korea propaganda broadcasts
- Look for an unknown player to star in NFL wild-card weekend
- The Latest: 4 people killed in migrant bus crash in Turkey
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- The Latest: Belts could have been used for explosives
- Health minister: Lassa fever kills 35 in 7 Nigerian states
- Earnings schedule for the week of 1/11/2016
- Romania: brother of ex-president sentenced to 4 years prison
- Villagers accuse Nigerian military of killing suspects
- Q&A: China's market turmoil a symptom of other problems
- North Korea worries US Navy commander most in volatile Asia
- Late Motorhead frontman features in Finnish milk ad
- A look at decades of propaganda battles between the Koreas
- Polish, EU diplomats meet over disputed media, court laws
- Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Bhutan
- 18 asylum seekers linked to crimes in Cologne at New Year
- European Commission approves FedEx takeover of TNT Express
- Aubameyang ends Toure's reign as African Player of the Year
- The Latest: Iranians hold protest against Saudi Arabia
- Iran holds mass protests against Saudi Arabia amid tensions
- Norway's Boe beats brother to win biathlon World Cup sprint
- IS Egypt affiliate claims attack on hotel near Pyramids
- Lindsey Vonn fastest in last World Cup downhill training run
- Sundby re-establishes comfortable lead in Tour de Ski
- US added strong 292K jobs last month; jobless rate at 5 pct.
- Hiddink: Oscar, Diego Costa clash '2 bulls chesting a bit'
- US added strong 292K jobs last month; jobless rate at 5 pct.
- Sri Lanka leader pardons man accused of planning to kill him
- Sri Lanka merchant claims to have biggest star blue sapphire
- Greece: Refugees turn life vests into handbags
- KMT's Chu vows to 'turn Taiwan around' if elected president
- DPP's Tsai seeks to maintain status quo in cross-strait ties
- Back in presidential race, Soong vows to lead Taiwan out of woods
- Market Recap: Investors around the world relieved Friday
- KMT's ‘march for stability’ planned Saturday
- Weather mixed during last week before election
- Taiwan's 2015 births second highest in decade
- Tsai starts Golden Week in Pingtung
- Travel alert for China's Jiangsu province raised after new H7N9 cases
- KMT marches a week ahead of election
- Soong wears bulletproof vest
- NPP stages evening rally
- Second phase of Danjiang Bridge construction begins
- Hon Hai reports record high sales for 2015
- Earth should not just belong to humans! A call for common concern to save endangered species
- Taiwanese recognized on Forbes '30 Under 30' list
- Market cap on Taiwan's main board shrinks 5.3% in a week
- Local service sector showing signs of improvement: think tank
- Philippine presidential candidate visits Taiwan
- Lunar New Year rail tickets to Alishan to go on sale Jan. 22
- Despite fall, Taiwan's exports not the worst globally: MOEA
- Putin grants Italian judo coach citizenship
- France upholds law singling out Holocaust-denial as crime
- Puerto Rico sued over diverted funds amid economic crisis
- 'Affluenza' teen's mom appears in Texas court
- Prisoners score Malawi's first Grammy nomination
- Singer Justin Bieber asked to leave Mexico's Tulum ruin site
- Alcoa's layoff of 600 worries many in southwestern Indiana
- Gunmen kill Lebanese policeman dead near Syria border
- Messi set to get 5th FIFA best player prize, end Ronaldo run
- Paraguay to send documents seized in CONMEBOL raid to US
- Fashion designer, miniskirt pioneer Courreges dies aged 92
- Singer Justin Bieber asked to leave Mexico's Tulum ruin site
- Mexican president: drug lord Chapo Guzman re-arrested
- APNewsBreak: Fraternity settles Yale tailgating death suit
- Two-time defending champion Wawrinka in Chennai semifinals
- US Marine general sees lower standards for women in combat
- Old driver's license? You can still fly for 2 more years
- US condemns Israel expanding West Bank settlement bloc
- For black Americans and veterans, Big job gains in 2015
- Scottish Results
- Celebs start their awards-season schmoozing at AFI Awards
- As crunch time nears, the reserved Jeb Bush flashes emotions
- Koreas slide into Cold War standoff after nuke test by North
- Detentions of major Mexico drug chiefs in recent years
- Spurs just beat Knicks to go 22-0 at home
- Huge Catholic parade held under heavy security in Manila
- Ducks win 4-3 after shootout against Blues
- Radwanska defeats Riske for Shenzhen Open title
- Pakistan to host 4-nation meeting on ending Afghan war
- Blast in crowded market injures 8 in India's northeast
- Vonn leads WCup downhill after 1st run, Gut fails to finish
- 5 children, woman dead in Russian fire
- Australian Results
- Poles hold another protest against right-wing government
- Opposition activists: Airstrike on jail run by al-Qaida's affiliate in Syria kills 39
- Kosovo opposition ask for government resignation
- Greek Standings
- University grows hami melons in innovative facility
- Tsai, Chu, Soong to battle for votes in Tainan on Sunday
- Agency promoting farm products on the Internet
- Chen goes on campaign spree in New Taipei and Pingtung County
- Election, new tax slow home buying plans: poll
- Cold, wet weather for coming week in northern Taiwan
- DPP pleads with voters to vote for the party
- DPP releases another campaign video encouraging youth to vote on election day
- Sharp increas of workers aged 65 and older in Taiwan: DGBAS
- China's opening of cross-strait transit to benefit Taiwan's airlines
- Taiwan fuel prices to drop to new 7-year low
- City to demolish Keelung-Xinyi pedestrian skywalk by 2017
- Ko stumps for legislative candidate in Pingtung after 380-km ride
- Sales of food, beverages recover from 2014 safety scandals
- Taiwanese voters grow more aloof: media
- DPP to woo voters in Yunlin Monday
- Italian Results
- Gianluca Gaudino joins St. Gallen on loan from Bayern Munich
- Spanish Standings
- Drug lords real and fictional plentiful in pop culture
- Kerry to respond 'as appropriate' on jailed reporter's case
- TV producers say Kennedy assassination re-enactment welcomed
- Joey Mantia beats Shani Davis at 1,500 meters in Wisconsin
- Italian Summaries
- Facts about B-52 bomber, which flew over South Korea
- Chiefs, Steelers advance with wild-card wins
- Actor Sean Penn interviews Chapo Guzman while on the lam
- Australian Standings
- Chinese universities to enroll more ethnic minority students
- Zidane's arrival breathes new life into Real Madrid
- Suspicious powder discovery at Swedish airport halts flights
- Sassuolo beats Serie A leader Inter 1-0 with late penalty
- Brandon Stone claims maiden Euro Tour win at SA Open
- Hungary's swimming coach Laszlo Kiss withdraws resignation
- Scottish Results
- Scottish Standings
- Greek Standings
- Local stocks down 150 points in early trade Monday
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- DiCaprio wins Golden Globe for film drama actor
- Bank replaces stolen ATM with new machine
- Taiwan shares close down 1.34%
- Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
- Tsai urges KMT to crack down on vote-buying
- Economic Daily News: Stocks, currency plunge tests 'Chinese dream'
- National Palace Museum's southern branch focuses on Asian culture
- Temperatures forecast to drop in Taiwan this week
- Taiwan ranks third-last in retirement preparation in Asia: survey
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei Forex Monday
- Tsai vows to boost food safety momentum in new Legislature
- Taiwan shares down despite support by government funds
- Japan top destination for Taiwanese travelers in 2016: survey
- University students mobilize to boost youth voting
- Sparrows in Taichung found carrying avian flu virus
- Celebrate Chinese New Year with Takeout Hampers
- Celebrate Chinese New Year with Takeout Hampers
- Wu pleads for DPP and its presidential ticket
- Hotel establishment regulations revised to prevent land hoarding
- Taipei food safety autonomous regulations effective Wed.
- Butt scores century in comeback match, Asif takes 2 wickets
- Insider Q&A: StubHub's president on going mobile
- Luge World Cup Results
- State of union in 2016: Strong job market, middling economy
- BC-SKI--WCup-Men's Slalom Results
- Italian Results
- Peter Prevc wins 4th successive ski jumping World Cup
- Peter Prevc wins 4th successive ski jumping World Cup
- Spanish Summaries
- Mexican actress Kate Del Castillo, real-life drug connection
- Suspicious powder delays flights at Swedish airport
- English Summaries
- Olympiakos beats Levadiakos 3-1, extends record win streak
- McConnell: No intention of pushing for new war powers vote
- Billionaire sailor Bob Oatley dead at 87
- Monday, January 18
- NBA Capsules
- Keith McLoughlin to Retire from Electrolux and Will Be Succeeded by Jonas Samuelson as President and CEO
- Amid stock slide, Taiwan polls, China's Xi off to rocky 2016
- The Latest: Kanye West hails Bowie as important inspiration
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Asia
- Bouchard wins in Hobart 1st round
- Bangkok airport apologizes for snake found on luggage cart
- Review: Bowie's last album fitting epitaph
- UK Athletics: Reset world records amid doping crisis
- Astronaut Peake pays tribute to 'Starman' Bowie from space
- David Bowie, unpredictable rock superstar, dead at 69
- US, Philippines to discuss concerns over new Chinese islands
- EU foreign policy chief says Iran sanctions to end soon
- From film to videos, Bowie's most memorable visual works
- Playboy Mansion for sale, but Hugh Hefner wants to stay put
- World Sailing hires ex British official Andy Hunt as new CEO
- With no weekend winner, Powerball jackpot swells to $1.3B
- Shire plans to buy Baxalta with $32 B cash-stock offer
- Are unlimited data cellphone plans on their way back?
- Autopsy can help pinpoint time of American woman's slaying
- French tensions: Slashing, church fires, profaned mosque
- Proposed rule on tree protection opened to public review
- National lantern competition draws 800 entries
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Sean Penn: Nothing to hide over drug lord interview
- Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, US seek roadmap to peace
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Director Ang Lee to announce Oscar nominations
- Taiwan shares close down 0.26%
- DPP to sue Chiu Yi over funding rumor
- Communication is key to face China leader: Tsai
- Cold air mass to lower temperatures through Friday
- KMT supporters surround Hsinchu police station
- Taipower to invest NT$400 billion in green energy
- Taiwan shares fail to maintain early gains
- NPP candidate Freddy Lim not charged
- eVisa opening to 27 countries kicks off Tuesday
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Dengue fever has claimed 224 lives since last May: CDC
- Taiwan policy planner rejects Bloomberg's forecast of recession
- 22-month-old infant among four new flu deaths
- Taiwan to help Central American allies fight coffee disease
- New leader should react to the call for change
- TSU slams talks about China offices
- Venture capital mogul begins prison sentence
- Italian adventure part 1: Liquid Gold of Salerno
- Taiwan’s 2016 elections attract 400 plus foreign journalists
- County councilors protest against Japanese statement on Diaoyutais
- MOI unveils plans for eID card
- Ko refers adviser to Agency Against Corruption
- Taiwan reaps highest-ever tax revenues in 2015
- U.S. dollar closes at almost 7-year high on Taipei forex
- Taiwan, Philippines jointly bust narcotics operation in Manila
- EVA Air continues to rank 3rd in global airline safety index
- 2016 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival to kick off Feb. 11
- 6 killed as opposition wins election for governor in Nigeria
- UN experts warn about British investigatory powers bill
- David Bowie held powerful influence on fashion design
- Oil minister says Egypt 'suffering' from fuel subsidies
- Bangkok airport apologizes for snake found on luggage cart
- Georgia arrests suspected smugglers of radioactive materials
- Burberry gets close to the audience at London Fashion Week
- Golden Globes seen by 18.5 million viewers, Nielsen says
- Tommy Tune, always game, 'excited' to replace Chita Rivera
- UN to meet on humanitarian crisis in Syrian town of Madaya
- US World Cup winner Carli Lloyd gets FIFA world player award
- Lionel Messi wins FIFA world player award for 5th time
- Powerful replacement in works for climate-modeling computer
- Iran disputes UN finding that it worked on nuclear arms
- US tycoon's China scholars project announces 1st class
- North Dakota regulator recuses from decision, cites conflict
- CAS imposes severe doping bans on 34 AFL players
- Strong earthquake struck off Indonesia's Talaud islands
- Business Highlights
- Thief stuffs snake in his pants at US pet store
- First-ever federal rules for offshore fish farming issued
- Helicopter pilot critically injured in Antarctic
- 4 teens in custody, 1 other sought in group NYC rape
- Central NY village mulls changing logo criticized as racist
- 2 members of 'Alaskan Bush People' family sentenced to jail
- Maryland man accused of training with African terrorists
- 3 questions for Toyota North America CEO Jim Lentz
- Brazil's artisanal miners seek diamonds at abandoned mine
- US man charged with supporting African terror group
- In 2002 interview, Bowie opened up about his legacy
- Clinton confronts rival Sanders as Iowa polls tighten
- Central NY village votes to keep logo criticized as racist
- Sheriff: Mother of Texas 'affluenza' teen posts bond
- Biden defends Bernie Sanders on guns, authenticity
- Obama's State of the Union address seeks to frame 2016 race
- Aid convoys reach 3 Syria communities besieged for months
- Putin: too early to speak about sheltering Assad in Russia
- NHL Capsules
- Thousands of doctors walk off the job in pay dispute
- Pro-secession politician named new Catalan regional leader
- Bahrain, Oman cut gas subsidies as oil hits 12-year low
- Alabama-Clemson joins list of epic title games
- Maggie Smith leaves 'Downton' behind for 'Lady in the Van'
- Romanian prosecutors probe 'publishing in prison' law
- Liverpool signs defender Caulker in response to injury woes
- Horizon Pharma increases full-year sales forecast
- EU assesses consumer complaint against McDonald's
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Global PC shipments continue to decline year-on-year
- Drier weather forecast for Election Day
- Chen’s motorcade sweeps the streets of Chiayi County
- Russia will deliver S-400 system to China in 2017: report
- Cinderella High-Heel Church in Chiayi draws attention
- U.S. dollar lower at midday in Taipei trading
- Hong Konger donates liver to Taiwanese patient
- Cold, wet weather forecast for Taiwan over next few days
- Fugitive Tuntex tycoon could return
- Tsai is optimistic about changing the political face of Miaoli
- Chiu presents alleged witness to Tsai donations
- Ma will not retake KMT chair after leaving office: Hu
- New ID card planned to do without marital status on the outside
- Heroin smuggling ring members busted at airport
- Taiwan shares close up 0.72%
- Student leader ends service, joins campaign
- Hsieh wants opposition to win 4 Taipei seats
- THSRC, labor union to hold another round of talks
- Taiwan shares rebound, led by 'Apple concept stocks'
- Hon Hai denies role in KMT leadership
- Tsai to sweep through west Taiwan in last 48 hours
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- CWB denies issuing alert over contamination from N. Korean H-bomb test
- Maintenance of cross-strait peace DPP’s goal: Tsai
- A social experiment on Taiwan’s presidential election goes viral
- China cracks down on human rights lawyers, detains Swedish national
- Acer, Asustek computer shipments fell in 2015: report
- Far Eastern Plaza Hotel sends greetings with New Year delicacies
- Two wanted Taiwanese convicts repatriated from China
- DPP strikes back against Chiu Yi
- Yung Ching Realty offering incentives to sales staff
- MOI issues well-wishing principle for international marriage
- International observers start Taiwan visit for Saturday's elections
- NYC woman accused of holding 2 South Korean kids as slaves
- Polish government, opposition aim to improve country's image
- PM: Poland ready to accept 400 refugees this year
- UCI to appeal doping verdict in Zabelinskaya case
- Powerball jackpot increases again to $1.5B on strong sales
- Egypt author faces retrial over sexually explicit material
- CBS' 'Mike & Molly' will end after current season
- FBI tries new approach in Super Bowl sex trafficking fight
- FBI tries new approach in Super Bowl sex trafficking fight
- Wheels to Watch: GMC Acadia sheds weight, gets nimble
- Cuban diplomat casts wary eye on US presidential contest
- EU probes Halliburton merger with Baker Hughes
- Gaza journalist says he was tortured in Hamas jail
- Haitians remember dead on 6th anniversary of earthquake
- CBS wins with viewers thanks to football and regular series
- Lululemon and Burlington rise, Alcoa and GameStop slide
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Scottish Results
- Women's World Cup Slalom Results
- Sevilla beats Betis 4-0, reaches Copa del Rey quarterfinals
- English Standings
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Tuesday
- US official: intel chief online personal accounts hacked
- Spotify's Top 10 most viral tracks
- The athletes targeted for special handling in IAAF papers
- Business Highlights
- SCarolina governor defends immigrants in response to Obama
- SCarolina governor defends immigrants in response to Obama
- All 5 teenage suspects in reported park gang rape in custody
- Head of Venezuela's new opposition congress ready to fight
- A complete list of this year's Razzies nominees
- Qualcomm and TDK Form Joint Venture to Provide Industry-Leading RF Front-End Solutions for Mobile Devices
- Energy-starved Nepal loses Norwegian power plant project
- NBA Capsules
- Cosby seeks to keep court records sealed in defamation suit
- Once accommodating neighbors now turn back Syrian refugees
- Ocean search for Malaysian airliner finds 2nd shipwreck
- Blackhawks beat Predators 3-2 for eighth straight win
- LA ends its 21-year NFL drought with Rams' announced return
- Russia to supply small arms to Afghanistan
- Russian prison official suspected of selling off local road
- Paris cafe reopens after attacks as wounded city revives
- Turkey detains 3 Russians in anti-IS raid after bombing
- Iran says all 10 detained US Navy sailors have been released
- The Latest: 1 person detained over Istanbul suicide attack
- Woman in stable condition after Australian crocodile attack
- 1 person detained in connection with Istanbul suicide attack
- EU opens case against Poland over rule of law
- GE cutting thousands of European jobs after Alstom deal
- Brooches, marzipan, homemade honey butter for the queen
- Police: 2 killed in fight with Burundi security forces
- Belarusian journalist convicted of "illegal" reporting
- QNB Group: Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2015
- Indian actor arrested for imitating popular religious leader
- Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena wins Pritzker Prize
- England picks 7 uncapped players in 6 Nations squad
- Russia warns cuts needed to avoid repeat of '98 crash
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Indonesian workers treated well in Taiwan: official
- New Taipei on National Geographic list of 10 best winter trips
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Yushan sees lowest temperature this winter
- U.S. will work closely with Taiwan election winner: White House
- Taiwan shares close down 1.04%
- Car registration plate BMW-8888 auctioned for NT$890,000
- TSMC 2015 earnings hit record high
- Export growth likely to reach 2-2.3% this year: TAITRA
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Snow falls on Hehuan Mountain as moisture sets in
- Taiwan shares dive after Wall Street tumbles
- Tsai campaigns the streets of Tainan, Chiayi amid a cheerful crowd
- Regent Taipei introduces "Bespoke Gourmet by Regent" to brasserie
- Taiwan’s choice for change
- Hon Hai planning Indian expansion in 6 months: reports
- KEPZ to host job fair on Jan. 15
- Volkswagen to recall 18,798 cars in Taiwan beginning March
- Taiwan's Cabinet approves draft bill against terrorism financing
- TSMC 2015 earnings hit record high
- U.S. dollar approaches 7-year high on Taipei forex
- Former 'comfort woman' dies in Pingtung
- Tsai attends evening rally in Taoyuan
- Domestic fuel prices forecast to dip to 13-year low next week
- Taoyuan airport vows to improve on-time performance
- MAC calls for mutual respect after ROC flag row over teen star
- NPM's southern branch named best urban building in Taiwan
- Top clubs like Boca, River want larger share of TV money
- US stocks edge higher as crude oil price recovers
- Martin Fourcade of France wins biathlon World Cup 20K event
- Steve Stricker feeling rejuvenated about the new year
- Israel: Swedish FM 'not welcome' after calling for probe
- Kerry: Iran nuke deal likely implemented in 'coming days'
- Portugal's state workers demand shorter work days _ quickly
- New book captures pop culture moments that scream love
- US: 'Peculiar' that UN's never had female secretary-general
- 'Creed' director not miffed over Stallone's omitted thanks
- US man pleads not guilty to terrorism-support charges
- US budget deficit rose in December
- Instagram trainers dish on secret to staying motivated
- Major League Baseball to return to Mexico City in March
- Cable news network Al Jazeera America to shut down
- CSX CEO opposes railroad mergers as counter productive
- Ted Cruz bags the endorsement of 'Duck Dynasty' patriarch
- UN chief: West Africa on cusp of being declared Ebola free
- University professor pleads guilty to smuggling ivory
- Reports: Bomb attack at Turkish police station; dozens hurt
- AP source: Gordon, Marlins agree to $50M, 5-year deal
- The Latest: California Lottery: Winning ticket sold near LA
- Q&A: The Obama administration's recent immigration raids
- BC-TEN--ASB Classic Results
- South Korea's central bank trims growth outlook to 3 percent
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- Ferrer keeps Auckland success going, advances to semifinals
- Review: '13 Hours' is thrilling, but too video game-like
- Palestinian refugee driven into new exile by IS
- NHL Capsules
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Montana to decide whether to relocate sage grouse to Canada
- Walker going for rare 3-peat at Sony Open
- South Africa wins toss and bats in 3rd test vs England
- South Africa wins toss and bats in 3rd test vs England
- Conservationists welcome Hong Kong move to ban ivory trade
- French fashion body beefs up security ahead of runway shows
- Corporate Social Responsibility Weekly Recap (December 29, 2015
- WHO declares end to Ebola transmission in West Africa
- Timeline of extremist attacks in Indonesia
- 3rd Test: South Africa vs England Scores
- US Olympic gold medalist Picabo Street charged with assault
- Ahead of Davos, climate change tops list of economic risks
- Gambia lifts order that female staff must cover hair at work
- Japan's 74-year-old equestrian rider aims for Olympic berth
- Subtropical Storm Alex strengthens in the Atlantic
- Meet Bamboo Rose, the New TradeStone Software
- Egypt to spend $32M upgrading tourist resort security
- Spalletti prepares to take over as new Roma coach
- Man to plead to sending Uganda-made counterfeits in mail
- Experts: more work needed to pin down past of German trove
- Edinson Cavani frustrated again at PSG
- U.S. envoys to visit China, Taiwan after Saturday's elections
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Airport passenger traffic to explode during Lunar New Year holiday
- Suspected ATM robber caught at airport
- Business tycoon Tsai Chen-yang dies at 66
- Strawberry season at Grand Hyatt Taipei
- Tsai expresses regret over former comfort woman’s death
- Taiwan shares close up 0.25%
- Tsai touts cooperation to maintain peace with China
- U.S. reiterates 'one China' policy ahead of Taiwan's elections
- DPP prepares for final rally
- Taiwan to elect new president, Legislature Saturday
- Lee Teng-hui vote uncertain
- Chen posts on Facebook urging people to vote
- Caution ahead of elections erodes Taiwan share gains
- Go and vote in peace, be optimistic and save yourself!
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- KMT candidate ends campaign in Northern Taiwan
- Election results expected by 10 p.m.
- Final campaign rallies, activities must all end at 10 p.m.: CEC
- AIT confirms ex-U.S. official's visit to Taiwan after election
- U.S. to express wishes for stable cross-Strait relations after election
- Taiwan shares plunge almost 7% in first 2 trading weeks of 2016
- Mountainous areas see heavy snow
- Hon Hai plans to raise offer for Sharp by 40%: report
- Oats from Australia found to contain excessive pesticide residues
- Taiwan should act as buffer between China, U.S.: Soong
- Ma drums up support for Chu
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Tsai appears at 2 final rallies
- Police set to patrol 15,582 polling stations
- Soong rallies supporters in Taipei
- Tsai wraps up campaign rally at Ketagalan Boulevard
- Tunisians rally to mark 5 years since president's ouster
- Fewer than 100 Guantanamo prisoners left as 10 leave to Oman
- Suited lawyers rally against Greek pension reform
- Time to plan for Mardi Gras: It's early this year, Feb. 9
- Sylvan Barnet, edited popular Shakespeare books, dead at 89
- Chamber of Commerce sees many risks for 2016
- Palestinians appeal for poet on death row in Saudi Arabia
- A look at FIFA's transfer ban on Real Madrid and Atletico
- Monsanto to build $140M cotton seed processing unit in Texas
- French police seize 90 pounds of cocaine in plane
- Peterhansel still leads Dakar Rally with 2 days to go
- 'Power Rangers' actor arrested in stabbing death last year
- Senator says the US is losing the messaging campaign in Iraq
- Carter announce new commander for Middle East
- Argentina's scrambles to contain inflation expectations
- Friday, January 22
- Sailing officials decline to punish Malaysian federation
- BC--Americas Digest
- Asian stocks fall after opening up as China concerns weigh
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- Amir returns to international cricket after 5-year ban
- AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2016: Capsules on top men's players
- In south Indian temple town, plastics become taboo
- Singapore parliament convenes in post-Lee Kuan Yew era
- German court allows most Etihad-Air Berlin codeshare flights
- Merkel's predecessor criticizes handling of migrant crisis
- Blast sparks fire erupts in major oil pipeline in Yemen
- Pakistan beats New Zealand by 16 runs in 1st T20
- England bowls South Africa out for 313 in 3rd test
- The Latest: Dane is fined $730 for human smuggling
- Opposition favorite to win Taiwan's presidential election
- Australia beats India by 7 wickets in ODI match
- UK prosecutors drop sex-abuse case against late politician
- Vijay Singh tries to find his old head and his old form
- Pakistani top militant in gov't custody over attack in India
- Spartak Moscow fined over banana throwing at KHL game
- Poll: Most Germans say Cologne attacks haven't changed views
- Portuguese court rules to extradite ex-CIA agent to Italy
- Bus falls into gorge in Indian-held Kashmir, killing 11
- Zimbabwe: Doctors to perform first heart surgery since 2003
- Britain gets 1st spacewalker; station power grid needs fixed
- UK's Duchess of Cambridge to guest-edit Huffington Post
- Analysis: Old militants with new brand behind Jakarta attack
- Austrian ski jumper partially paralyzed after crash
- 3rd Test: South Africa vs England Scoreboard
- 4 tourists from Mexico die in Thai road crash
- Citigroup's 4Q earnings rise sharply, as legal expenses drop
- Police: Canadian woman had marijuana in foosball table
- Pull up a chair for season 2 of 'Ellen's Design Challenge'
- Daughter of WWII general to safeguard monuments
- Opposition lawmaker elected new leader of Haiti's Senate
- Turkmenistan burns cigarettes in anti-smoking campaign
- Wells Fargo beats 4Q profit forecasts
- US military confirms 8 civilian deaths in 2014 airstrikes
- US business stockpiles and sales fall in November
- Chen: Holding the R.O.C. flag is an act ‘worthy of pride’
- Tsai refutes controversy over R.O.C. flag
- Teenage star does not need to apologize over ROC flag controversy: Ma
- The R.O.C. is a sovereign, independent nation: MOFA
- Weather forecast to be wet and cold next week
- Taiwan Election: Polling stations nationwide witness a few voting infractions
- Foreign ministry steps in over ROC flag controversy
- Taiwan Election: TVBS exit poll gives Tsai 52%, DPP majority
- Election results can be accessed from a smartphone
- TAO apathetic over flag controversy, slams Taiwan independence
- Taiwan Election: Tsai ahead by 20%
- Associated Press: Pro-China party likely to lose in Taiwan's election
- Taiwan Election: Bellwether area gives win to Tsai
- Taiwan Election: Tsai sails past 1 million votes
- R.O.C. flag controversy will help spur voter turnout: Ko
- Taiwan Election: Tsai strengthens to 4 million votes
- Tsai Huang-lang announces losing to his opponent
- Taiwan Election: More than 6 million votes for Tsai
- DPP's Tsai Hsih-ying wins in Keelung
- Popular KTV chain in Taiwan to delete songs by Huang An
- KMT’s Yang Chiung-ying announces loss to Hung
- Taiwan Election: Chu to resign as KMT chairman
- Former premier's daughter wins seat in legislature
- Taiwan Election: Premier Mao Chi-kuo resigns
- DPP wins all legislative districts in southern and eastern Taiwan
- Huang Kou-chung declares victory over KMT’s Lee
- DPP's Wu beats KMT's Ting in Taipei's 1st electoral district
- NPP’s Freddy Lim declares election victory
- KMT candidate claims victory in Lienchiang legislative vote (update)
- Chiang Ching-kuo's grandson declares win in legislative race
- Two-term legislator in Taipei beats off challenge by newbie
- Taiwan Election: Tsai promises reform and cooperation
- Taiwan Election: Soong lauds democracy
- DPP's Hsiao Bi-khim wins legislative seat in Hualien (update)
- Taiwan Election: US congratulates Tsai
- UK foreign secretary offers congratulations to Tsai
- DPP the clear winner of party-list votes
- Trial date set for companies, workers charged in Gulf blast
- US immigration agent in court on forgery charge
- 8-year-old boy's dying wish to be famous in China comes true
- Former Mexican politician Humberto Moreira detained in Spain
- Janet Jackson announces rescheduled tour dates
- US says waiting for UN agency to verify Iran nuke compliance
- AP Conversation: Jeb Bush on foreign policy and family
- More US flights arriving on time, but complaints are up too
- French Results
- French Results
- Italian Standings
- Scottish Standings
- First of 8,000 stranded Cuban migrants cross into US
- Maher: I want a presidential appearance for birthday
- "Saved by the Bell" actor Screech booked into Wisconsin jail
- Phelps wins 100 butterfly in Arena Pro Swim Series event
- IAAF accepts 'extreme gravity" of offenses in WADA report
- Serena Williams not worried about injury, or what lies ahead
- German finance chief floats gasoline tax in migrant crisis
- Pope to visit synagogue in sign of friendship amid questions
- Former Mexico politician held in Spain on suspicion of fraud
- 3rd Test: South Africa-England Scores
- Taiwanese presidential and legislative elections 2016 - Vote Shares
- Tsai will form task force to handle handover of power
- Six historic firsts in the 2016 presidential and legislative elections
- Tzuyu case contributes marginally to Tsai's win: scholar
- Cross-strait relations depend on Beijing's view of Tsai: scholar
- Academics see new hope of progress, democratization under DPP rule
- Incumbent KMT lawmaker seeks vote recount after marginal loss
- Philippines, France congratulate Tsai on election victory
- Tsai to face 3 pressing issues after taking office: academic
- CPC to lower gasoline and diesel prices by NT$1.1
- Draft bill on power transfer to be New Legislature's first task
- White House, AmCham hope for stability, TPP readiness under Tsai
- Chinese media expose Huang An’s Chinese identity: reports
- Military abuse victim's sister unseats KMT veteran legislator
- Speculation rises over new legislative speaker
- Estrogen-bearing cosmetics to be banned in Taiwan effective May
- Chiang descendant elected to Legislature
- President-elect’s family house becomes tourist attraction
- KMT faces leadership struggle
- New faces to enter Taiwan's Legislature as young generation rises
- Chu to resign as KMT chairman Monday
- Governing train to leave station in 3 days: Tsai
- NSB to heighten security level for President-elect
- Women's groups hope Tsai's election will promote gender equality
- Tsai wants FTA talks with Japan
- Former government officials call for speedy economic transition
- Vote recount in Taoyuan race to be conducted Wednesday
- AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
- English Standings
- Autopsy: US woman found dead in Belize was strangled
- Czechs honor student who burned himself to death in 1968
- Qatari housing project in Gaza concludes 1st stage
- English Standings
- Iran transport minister: Agreement to buy 114 Airbus planes
- Toddler said poisoned by necklace during Caribbean cruise
- South Africa finds it hard to come to terms with end of era
- 'Star Wars' actor, legislator team to stop fake memorabilia
- Haye puts away De Mori quickly in first fight in 3 1/2 years
- Iran warmly welcomes sanctions' end, though long thaw ahead
- Benfica cuts Sporting's lead with win at Estoril
- Family seek answers over African kidnapping of 2 Australians
- India 295-6 in 3rd ODI vs. Australia
- Australia vs. India scoreboard
- A look at the dual-national prisoners released by Iran
- Djokovic offers a healthy choice ahead of Australian Open
- Israeli police: Hateful graffiti sprayed on Jerusalem church
- What to Watch on Monday at the Australian Open
- Pistons deny Warriors share of NBA win-loss record
- Palestinians arrest official suspected of spying for Israel
- Pakistan makes 168-7 in 2nd T20 vs. New Zealand
- New Zealand beats Pakistan by 10 wickets, squares T20 series
- NZ beats Pakistan by 10 wickets in 2nd T20, levels series
- Germany: 40 detained in raids linked to migrant crime
- Somali extremists say they captured some Kenyan soldiers
- Ukrainian woman, daughter among dead in Burkina Faso attack
- Norway celebrates King Harald's 25th anniversary as monarch
- Greek Results
- Taiwan shares open lower
- China shows 'good will' before Taiwan's elections: Tsai
- Taiwan shares come under pressure, but recoup part of early losses
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Health authorities fine three food vendors for false labeling
- Fencing gives young people a chance to realize dreams
- Temperatures to dip as first cold spell of the year arrives Sunday
- HTC chair reportedly to open new VR firm; stock soars
- Taiwan shares close up 0.63%
- Former U.S. deputy secretary of state meets with Tsai at DPP headquarters
- MOFA to give official address to local embassies before transition
- Ma awaits Tsai’s answer to form a new Cabinet
- Financial stabilization fund to remain active until April 15
- Quota for visits to NPM's southern branch increased
- Taiwan shares end up as large cap stocks recoup earlier losses
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Premier and his Cabinet resign
- Mayors in Taichung, Tainan call for relocation of government branches
- Number of furloughed workers in Taiwan down over 3,000
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Huang Min-hui selected as acting chairwoman of KMT
- Government to set legal limits on aluminum levels in food items
- Tsai to maintain close and friendly relations with U.S.
- DPP not keen on forming Cabinet during transitional period
- Senior DPP official heads to U.S.
- Timeline of the Chou Tzu-yu flag controversy
- Foreign student impressed with helpfulness of Taiwan police
- Man gets prison term for throwing dog to its death
- Trade-in-goods talks with China to be suspended: economic minister
- New Taipei City awarded for creative power saving campaign
- NTU punishes Macau student for killing stray cat
- Mandarin Oriental, Taipei welcomes 2 Michelin-starred guest chef
- 'An American in Paris' star Leslie Caron visits Broadway
- Dutch Results
- Juventus wins 4-0 at 10-man Udinese, Roma held 1-1 by Verona
- Baby born in Hawaii with Zika virus
- Luge World Cup Results
- Italian Standings
- King Center to celebrate 30th anniversary of MLK holiday
- Spanish Summaries
- Fans of Divine want to build monument honoring late actor
- Latest: Support leg breaks as rocket lands on ocean barge
- Allegiant chief operating officer to step down
- Clinton says FBI has not contacted her about emails
- Paul Chaplet wins Latin America Amateur, spot in Masters
- APNewsBreak: Criticized book on Washington slave pulled
- 'High School Musical' stars reunite for 10th anniversary
- NBA Capsules
- Cruz regains UFC bantamweight title, outpointing Dillashaw
- Sloane Stephens exits, again, in Australian Open 1st round
- Toshiba Launches 15W Wireless Power Transmitter IC
- Daimler's truck business to return to Iran as sanctions lift
- Report: 2 Georgians killed while fighting for IS in Syria
- Adidas hires Henkel CEO to replace Hainer as boss
- Australian Open at a glance
- Confederate flag's removal turns King Day into celebration
- 95-year-old being tried in Germany on Auschwitz allegations
- Leicester: Title contender, or just pretending?
- AGCO
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rattles southeastern Taiwan
- Senior legislative official probed for corruption
- Taiwan shares close up 0.56%
- TSU mulls future
- Business optimism for next 5 years slumps: AmCham Taipei
- Taiwan-China trade talks frozen: DPP
- The people have spoken
- U.S. magazine urges media to stop calling Taiwan 'renegade province'
- Worst cold spell in 10 years to hit Taiwan Saturday
- Tsai to tour country Jan.21-29
- Air pollution alert issued for areas in Taiwan
- HTC denies planning to establish VR company
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Ko wants hotline with Tsai
- TDCC sees profit margins rise, unveils Fintech service this year
- Zika virus case detected in Taiwan for the first time: MOHW
- KMT youths demand reform debate
- Cabinet denies reports of premier snubbing President Ma
- Noodle restaurant offers discount to celebrate Tsai's victory
- Three absconded Vietnamese workers nabbed
- Putin hosts Qatar's ruler for Syria-focused talks
- Cardinal: pope's following looming execution case in Texas
- Nigerian separatists claim police kill 8 in Biafra protest
- Israel's Olmert signs plea bargain over pressuring witness
- Donaldson picks up chainsaw injury, misses Abu Dhabi event
- Mott the Hoople drummer Dale Griffin dies at 67
- Dutch Standings
- Third-division Alessandria reaches Italian Cup semifinals
- English Results
- Argentina's Nisman remembered 1 year after his death
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Standings
- Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey dies at 67
- Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, who sang 'Take It Easy,' dies
- Supermodel Stephanie Seymour arrested in Connecticut for DUI
- Musicians, other celebs react to death of Glenn Frey
- The Latest: Raonic reaches 2nd round at Australian Open
- Obama, Australian PM Turnbull to meet Tuesday at White House
- Official: Bomb targeting police kills 11 in northwestern Pakistan
- Star of dolphin-killing film detained at Japan airport
- Bomb targeting police kills 11 in northwest Pakistan
- Iran moves assets in successful test of lifting of sanctions
- Renault recalls 15,000 cars for emissions fixes, France says
- Libya rivals announce unity government
- Consumer products giant Unilever: 2015 sales rose 10 percent
- Zayed Future Energy Prize Recognises Nine New Winners
- Sting, Peter Gabriel announce 'Rock, Paper Scissors' tour
- 3 jailed in Norway for supporting Islamic State group
- Russians celebrate Epiphany by diving into freezing waters
- Israel's Peres out of hospital after mild heart attack
- Aichi Prefecture Establishes the "Ise-Shima Summit 2016 Promotion Section" Promoting the Charms of the "Heart of Japan"
- Bette Midler to return to Broadway in 'Hello, Dolly!'
- Obama, Australia PM Turnbull to meet Tuesday at White House
- Bank of America Reports Q4-15 Net Income of $3.3B, EPS of $0.28
- Ground-Breaking Ceremony Held for First Six Flags-Branded Theme Park in China
- Ground-Breaking Ceremony Held for First Six Flags-Branded Theme Park in China
- Ground-Breaking Ceremony Held for First Six Flags-Branded Theme Park in China
- Chinese president arrives in Saudi Arabia on Mideast tour
- Morgan Stanley swings to profit in 4Q, beating expectations
- French skier Theaux leads downhill training in Kitzbuehel
- Tiffany's holiday sales fall, weak conditions remain
- Tennis stars ask why are courtside gambling OK?
- After hospital care, elderly Siberian hermit to return home
- UK court: Police who held journalist's partner not at fault
- Artist-activist Ai Weiwei plans exhibition at US garden park
- Central bank head warns of banking crisis in Poland
- Winning horse of Velka Pardubicka tests positive for doping
- Caitlyn Jenner is planning a memoir
- Top Legislature official held incommunicado
- Taiwan-France forum on climate change to be held in Taipei this Friday
- Tainan court to pass verdict on Lee’s corruption case
- Minister calls for calm amid THSRC, labor union dispute
- ROC flag a consensus among Taiwanese: DPP official
- Genetically-modified mosquito helps combat Zika virus in Brazil
- DPP discusses legislative reform
- Evergreen Group Chair Chang Yung-fa has died
- Possible drop in Chinese tourists to Taipei a non-issue: Ko
- Taiwan shares close down 1.98%
- KMT could drop ‘Chinese’ from name: youth group
- Passenger traffic to soar during Lunar New Year holiday: TIAC
- 'Recognise Taiwan as a country' petition garners 5,600 supporters
- Court approves detention of legislative official
- Freeway traffic control measures announced for Lunar New Year
- Plastics to outweigh fish in oceans by 2050: WEF
- KMT core suggest relocating party headquarters to Taichung
- Disciplinary committee to penalize Taipei Dome architects
- KMT postpones election by one month
- New Puyuma trains join Lunar New Year operation
- TV host of 'Taiwan Taste' dies in suspected suicide
- Hung runs for KMT leader
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Grand Hyatt Participates in the 2016 Chinese New Year Market Fair
- Taiwan reports worst export order performance in 2015 since 2009
- Taiwan shares down amid losses in major Asian markets
- TSU sacks entire staff
- Yangmingshan stands a chance of seeing snow Saturday
- Shangari-la's Far Eastern Plaza Hotel offers new Indian dishes
- US home builder confidence held steady in January
- Russell Crowe takes in Giorgio Armani fashion from front row
- US high court rejects appeal over Picasso painting
- Probation violation hearing delayed in Texas for Ethan Couch
- US court rejects appeal over $63M judgment in Motrin case
- Mexico probes possible money tie between actress, drug boss
- Number of complaints in Cologne attacks continues to grow
- 'Mall of Entertainment' planned for Albertville
- Chen finalizes $80 million, 5-year deal with the Marlins
- Canada excluded from anti-Islamic State coalition meeting
- Latin-focused comedy from new digital studio Mas Mejor
- As wealthy Brazilians snap up Miami real estate, few benefit
- Morfis Semiconductor Announces Availability of Family of World
- 156K chickens added to list of birds being euthanized
- Berklee, Boston Conservatory agree to unite as single school
- Looking ahead with John Legend: Grammys, Gosling and a baby
- Israel arrests 9 for price fixing trips to Nazi death camps
- Triple Crown winner American Pharoah voted world's top horse
- Watford signs goalkeeper Pantilimon; Naismith joins Norwich
- UN chief enlists stars and VIPs to promote new UN goals
- Nigerian villagers: Cameroon troops are killing civilians
- Suarez and Barcelona back atop AP Global Football 10
- Quotes from voters in this week's AP Global Football 10
- IS acknowledges death of 'Jihadi John' in magazine
- Pianist Chick Corea heads up Newport Jazz Festival lineup
- Scottish Results
- Santos prorroga la prohibicion del porte legal de armas
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Tuesday
- SpeedCast Goes Live on O3b Networks, Delivers Broadband Service to Christmas Island
- Economists see more growth for US economy, housing in '16
- English Summaries
- Microchip Technology to buy Atmel for $3.56B
- 'American Pie' singer McLean's arrest shakes his Maine town
- Darvish denies gambling as MLB looks into brother's arrest
- Loretta Lynn: Feeling 'great' at 83, no reason to retire
- US-Canadian agency: More work needed to protect Great Lakes
- Report: Kurdish forces deliberately destroy Arab villages
- BC--Americas Digest
- China's Taiwan office deputy head under investigation
- Pakistani police: Gunmen storm university in northwest
- Mountain snows that feed Colorado River look good so far
- Vietnam warns China over oil rig activities
- Pakistan police: Death toll in university attack rises to 6, including teacher, student
- Kerry visits Switzerland for talks with Russian counterpart
- Israeli police arrest Jewish suspect in church vandalism
- Blackhawks win streak reaches 12, beat Predators
- The Latest: 19 killed in university attack in Pakistan
- Spieth's top goal in 2016: Winning the Ryder Cup with US
- ICC suspends former chief curator of Galle for 3 years
- FIFA candidate Prince Ali gets vote promise from Iraq
- In Vietnam, people have virtually no say in choosing leaders
- UK police interview young Muslim boy after spelling error
- Zimbabwe: Rangers in shootout with elephant poachers
- Top-ranked Spieth, No. 3 McIlroy collide in Abu Dhabi
- Ward and Haslett receive $200,000
- Jamie-Lynn Sigler of 'Sopranos' battling multiple sclerosis
- Kennedy airport in NYC using face recognition technology
- Man pushes stranger in front of Berlin subway train
- What to Watch on Thursday at the Australian Open
- UK unemployment falls to lowest level since 2005
- Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs in the third T20
- Lionel Messi's tax fraud trial in Spain set to start in May
- Russian race walker Emelyanov cleared in doping case
- Image of Asia: Watching Republic Day rehearsals in New Delhi
- World basketball body lifts suspension from Mexico
- US libraries, meetup groups get into adult coloring craze
- Spike Lee has other plans on Oscars night: the Knick game
- West Ham sign defender Byram from Leeds
- UN: Central African Republic facing hunger crisis
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Tsai's Facebook page flooded with posts from Chinese netizens again
- Temperature to drop to the lowest in decade
- 'Recognise Taiwan' petition in U.K. to get official response
- Tsai speaks of 4 core elements for cross-strait relations
- Taiwan shares close down 0.46%
- Palau and Myanmar airlines launch new routes to Taipei
- Cooperation crucial for Taiwan's power transition: ex-U.S. official
- New online streaming service launched for Taiwanese sports fans
- Taiwan shares fail to sustain early gains
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- 3 food safety issues among top 10 consumer news for 2015
- The One Nanyuan to celebrate Foreign Friend’s Day
- Activists fight for Hanben preservation over highway construction plan
- KMT needs to step up belated reform
- Barclays to withdraw from Taiwan
- Maokong Gondola fares to rise from Feb. 1
- Court revokes Tainan council speaker’s election
- Premier calls for forming of Cabinet by new majority party
- Flag row swayed over 11% of voters in legislative election: poll
- U.S. dollar extends gains to hit fresh 7-year high
- Hau declares bid for KMT chairman
- Clothing company representative indicted for copying rival's designs
- Taiwan’s competitiveness drops for four consecutive years: survey
- In wake of Taiwan elections, Chinese TV reports PLA live-fire drill
- Six highways may be controlled for icy conditions
- Sundance's returning greats reflect on their first festival
- Curry stays atop NBA jersey list, Porzingis debuts at No. 4
- Moldova's parliament approves new premier, ending deadlock
- US: 2015 was hottest on Earth by a wide margin
- New book urges parents to reorder life for the sake of kids
- UN General Assembly chief 'optimistic' about Syria talks
- Armed men kill 3 gendarmes in Mali's central region
- Israel drops criminal investigation into ex-military chief
- Lupita Nyong'o says Oscar nominations 'disappointing'
- German on trial accused of being in IS 'storm trooper' unit
- UN calls for better protection of female refugees in Europe
- Pakistan school hit by militants was named for Gandhi ally
- UN chief welcomes request for UN monitors in Colombia
- "Welcome to Braggsville" author wins Gaines literary award
- Spreading Zika virus a new economic strain for Latin America
- WADA appoints outside experts to oversee Russia reforms
- Cheap oil, good for consumers, is slamming stocks. Why?
- Immigration tops politically charged caseload for high court
- 2nd defendant, US citizen, pleads guilty in UN bribery case
- English Summaries
- Ecuador's president says questioning of Assange imminent
- FA Cup: Liverpool beats lowly Exeter, Spurs oust Leicester
- Drug industry to fight superbugs together with governments
- Attorneys: 'Affluenza' teen to return to Texas within weeks
- Latest: US Supreme Court won't stop Texas inmate's execution
- Convicted killer who says death was accident to be executed
- Dalai Lama at Mayo Clinic for prostate treatment
- AP Explains: Just what is that 'world passport' Mos Def had?
- 3-time champ Simon Gerrans wins 3rd stage of Tour Down Under
- Magnitude-6.4 quake strikes China, damaging dozens of homes
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Mrinalini Sarabhai, legendary Indian classical dancer, dies
- National Hockey League
- Germany: Convicted rapist taken to beer hall, escapes
- Hong Kong bourse boss not fan of China's market intervention
- Iran's president seeks more free and fair elections
- Victoria Azarenka introduces "dabbing" Down Under
- Japan economy minister denies report he accepted bribes
- McIlroy upstages Spieth with 1st-round 66 in Abu Dhabi
- UK, Germany back Lagarde for new term at IMF
- Indian millionaire gets life term for killing security guard
- Kosovo Serb politician sentenced for war crimes
- Applications for US unemployment aid rise to 6-month high
- Sarah Palin's re-emergence underscores Republican split
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Unemployment drops slightly to 3.87% in Dec.
- Lives lost in Taipei area as cold wave approaches
- Chinese tourists to drop 1/3 by March: TSTA
- President should find new premier: Tsai
- Taiwan shares close up 1.20%
- U.S. reiterates hope for cross-strait relations to remain peaceful
- KMT name change gains ground
- NTU graduates top choice for businesses: poll
- DPP legislative caucus issues reform manifesto
- Taiwan Air Force pilot dies in Arizona crash
- Taiwanese celebrity speaks for baby bears in a new PETA video
- Tsai receives election certificate
- NPP discusses next legislative speaker
- Military drill broadcast last year’s footage: China Defense Ministry
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Taiwan shares rebound in line with global markets
- Taiwan Air Force pilot dies in Arizona crash (update)
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- After tough holiday season, small retailers are strategizing
- Peru opens museum of venomous snakes
- Renault CEO: company did not cheat on emissions technology
- Southwestern Energy to cut 1,100 jobs amid oil slump
- Suspected Somali extremists attack restaurant in the capital
- Canadian Pacific Railway plans to cut 1,000 positions
- Britax recalls over 71,000 infant seats; handles can break
- Army nominee says he doesn't support demoting Gen. Petraeus
- Some funds offer to tame market's chaos, but at a price
- US drops opposition to multilateral Argentine loans
- The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
- American Express to trim $1 billion in expenses
- Real Salt Lake adds Obayan, parts ways with Jamie
- 2 Utah men sue NYC Marathon over lottery that picks runners
- Johansen stays hot with goal, assist, Preds down Jets 4-1
- S. Korea says time to consider nuclear talks without North
- Simon Gerrans wins 4th stage of Tour Down Under
- Military: Human remains found at Arizona F-16 crash site
- 2nd round in Abu Dhabi makes belated start after fog
- SKF
- New Zealand 196-5 in 3rd T20 vs. Pakistan
- Myanmar's army-backed gov't frees 20 political prisoners
- Norman Lear's life, work shines in opening Sundance film
- EU experts meet top Thai official to discuss fishing reforms
- Mumbai travelers log on as Google starts train station WiFi
- Portugal's new govt says goodbye to post-bailout austerity
- IS affiliate claims bomb attack in Giza, Egypt that killed 6
- 4th test: South Africa vs. England scoreboard
- US seeks big boost in global refugee support funds
- GE tops 4Q earnings expectations, backs 2016 guidance
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Zimbabwe beats Bangladesh by 18 runs in 4th T20
- Ogier moves into lead at Monte Carlo rally
- California eyes 1-drug executions amid death penalty debate
- What to Watch on Saturday at the Australian Open
- Australian Open Glance
- Senior RAF officer appointed head of Britain's armed forces
- APNewsBreak: UK gov't ordered embassies to lobby for Coe
- Cameron vows to end 'spurious' abuse cases against UK troops
- Serena's midriff, naval ring take center stage at Aust Open
- Svindal wins World Cup super-G for 7th victory of season
- Kansas court plans ruling over ban on common abortion method
- New Espanyol owner wants team in Champions League in 3 years
- Australian Open Show Court Schedules
- Heavy rain and strong winds as cold wave arrives
- Regent Taipei Presents Valentine's Day Room Pacakges
- DPP not planning election for speaker candidate
- Tsai calls for “Team Taiwan”
- Cabinet should stay on until May 20: Hsu
- KMT assets are poison: candidate
- Presidential and DPP reps meet to talk handover
- President Ma considering choice of new premier
- IMF: Venezuela inflation to surpass 700 percent
- Biden calls on Turkey to protect freedom of expression
- Russians wait hours in freezing weather to see art exhibit
- CDC expands tropical virus alert; 22 destinations on list
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Ontario colleges' men-only Saudi Arabia campuses criticized
- Back in Cortina, Vonn has more records within reach
- Canceled flights pile up as major storm threatens Eastern US
- US, New Mexico sign settlements over nuclear radiation leak
- US police to probe officer who shot naked, unarmed black man
- Official: Haiti presidential runoff will be postponed
- Clinton faces challenge in Iowa caucus reminiscent of 2008
- Spanish Results
- Apple and Williams rise as the market climbs; AmEx tumbles
- United flight rolls to the end of Chicago runway
- Panama officials consider cloud-seeding amid drought
- Sanabria hat trick as Sporting Gijon routs Real Sociedad 5-1
- Spanish Summaries
- Trump, Republican leaders realizing they may need each other
- Last-minute own goal gives Rennes 1-0 win over Ajaccio
- 17th and likely last NFL meeting between Brady and Manning
- Saturday, January 30
- Warriors coach Steve Kerr to return Friday against Pacers
- 4 dead after shootings in northern Saskatchewan
- Richie Porte wins 5th stage of Tour Down Under
- AP source: Cespedes, Mets reach $75 million, 3-year deal
- High wind delays start of World Cup downhill in Kitzbuehel
- Vonn breaks record for most World Cup downhill wins with 37
- Azarenka: Tennis hunger comes from childhood in Belarus
- Yangminshan sees snowfall for the first time since 2009: reports
- President-elect busy with autograph signing
- Taipei mayor departs for Japan
- Tsai arrives in Taichung to thank supporters for their votes
- MAC prying into rumors of China reducing visitors into Taiwan
- CPC announces fuel price cuts to 13-year low
- Cabinet issues health advisory for the elderly amid frigid weather
- Temperatures could dip to 3 degrees in Taipei overnight
- South Africa changes transit visa rules
- Vice President Wu Den-yih hints not to join KMT chair race
- Wholesale prices of fresh vegetables up by 13%: TAPM
- First Taiwan-built PL-1B Chieh-shou jet returns to service in U.S.
- Regent Taipei presents Valentine's Day room package
- Cold snap causes mass death of milk fish in Tainan
- Chan sisters reach quarterfinals of Australian Open
- Small plane makes emergency landing on Moscow highway
- Global policymakers seek to reassure after market turbulence
- Austin scores on his debut against Man United
- Tottenham beats Crystal Palace 3-1 and bolsters grip on 4th
- Samkova, Olyunin win snowboardcross World Cup events
- Greek Results
- Italian Summaries
- Vardy goal drought ends, title-chasing Leicester beats Stoke
- Australia coach Lehmann suffering deep vein thrombosis
- 3 inmates held on violent crimes escape California jail
- Mexican Standings
- Mexican Results
- Longtime rivals: A look at complex Vietnam-China ties
- Pakistan captain Azhar Ali now reconciled with Mohammad Amir
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Kerry says US-Saudi friendship stronger than ever
- Australian Results
- French president in India to strengthen strategic ties
- Williams, Sharapova to meet in Australian Open quarterfinals
- Egypt sends 8 to trial over botched repair of King Tut mask
- Egypt's president urges patience ahead of revolt anniversary
- Magnitude-6.8 earthquake hits Alaska, jolting nerves
- 4th test: South Africa vs England Scoreboard
- Burkina Faso pursues soldiers suspected in armory raid
- Temperatures will remain low Monday, but no snow: CWB
- TIER slashes GDP growth estimates to 1.57%
- Cold spell causes millions of dollars in agricultural loses in Taiwan
- Tsai to head DPP meeting to discuss legislative reforms
- A couple killed in car accident after snow watching
- Ma appoints new Premier, approves Mao’s resignation
- Taipei lacks urban aesthetics: Mayor Ko
- Trading volume at TAIFEX ended in record high last year
- Tokyo top Lunar New Year overseas destination for Taiwanese
- New premier announces small Cabinet reshuffle
- Duh hopes to see line-up of new government before March
- Hundreds of snow chasers stuck in mountains
- KMT Legislator Apollo Chen announces bid for party chair
- Kinmen distributes oyster spat to local farmers to boost harvest
- 4 sections of roads closed as precaution amid cold wave
- English Standings
- Real-life drama playing out in fight radio pioneer's fortune
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Rallye Monte Carlo Results
- Puerto Rico business leader snared in tax cheat crackdown
- Obama's love blooms in 'Southside With You'
- Porto needs own goal to give new coach winning debut
- Stillman tries Jane Austen in charming 'Love & Friendship'
- Monday, February 1
- Business economists expect slower sales, economic growth
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Report: Turkish police arrest 10 suspected IS recruiters
- Egypt marks 5th anniversary of uprising against Mubarak
- Hilton launches new budget hotel chain aimed at young guests
- Slovak teachers go on strike to demand higher salaries
- Saudi Aramco chairman defends oil giant's possible IPO move
- UK company criticized for asking migrants to wear wristbands
- Anderson takes 3 to slow South Africa's progress in 4th test
- British explorer Henry Worsley dies on solo Antarctic trek
- BC-TEN--Australian Open Results
- Afghan official: Suicide attack kills 3 border policemen
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Taiwan sets several cold weather records in 2 days
- Weather warms up, but rain expected starting Wednesday
- Taiwan shares close down 0.83%
- KMT names candidates for speaker and deputy
- High sulfur dioxide levels found in seafood
- Drunk driving deaths in 2015 lowest in 20 years
- UK expands Registered Traveler Service to Taiwan
- Time to shape up Taiwan’s tourism
- United Daily News: Taiwan cannot afford to ignore snow disaster
- Vegetable price hike is only temporary: COA
- Veteran ex-lawmaker turns down legislative aide position
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Falling tile incidents on the rise in Taipei, 2 injured so far
- Taiwan High Court opens Ting Hsin appeal trial
- EPA announces National Cleaning Week amid fight against dengue
- Taipei Metro takes measures to ease jam on Wenhu Line
- Taiwanese film director critically hurt by homeless man in China
- High Court rejects appeal by suspects in Legislature kickback case
- Pope Francis congratulates Tsai, Chen on their election
- 81% satisfied with National Health Insurance: ministry
- New executive pastry chef of Mandarin Oriental introduces amourous Valentine’s Day afternoon tea
- Executive Yuan to review controversial policies Wednesday
- Polish, Lithuanian and Ukrainian brigade to be ready in 2017
- The Latest: UN envoy hopes to start peace talks Friday
- Russian fighter jet crashes in Siberia, pilots survive
- US court extends bar on automatic life terms for teenagers
- Exxon says oil and gas will still dominate energy in 2040
- Court confirms Central African Republic runoff candidates
- Family of late New Orleans chef Prudhomme donates cookbooks
- Libya lost $68B from attacks on oil, industry chief says
- Review: 'Where it Hurts' is superb detective novel
- US envoy to Israel says his criticism was poorly timed
- WHO says Zika likely in all but 2 countries in Americas
- Tunisia to relax curfew as security improves
- Rep. of Congo: Party selects president to run for new term
- Los Angeles proposes athlete, media village sites for 2024
- UN OKs mission to monitor future cease-fire in Colombia
- Levante beats Las Palmas 3-2 in the Spanish league
- Gov. McAuliffe films scene for 'TURN: Washington's Spies'
- Scottish Standings
- Grand jury indicts leader behind Planned Parenthood videos
- In New York village, a trail of cancer leads to tap water
- Malaysia says metal on Thai beach not from Flight 370
- Axis: Year-end report January
- LG Electronics posts 4Q loss as mobile business struggles
- Pakistan closes schools in province amid Taliban threats
- Lawyer: Palestinian hunger striker's health deteriorating
- Maldives' ex-president accused of politicizing medical leave
- US Democratic race highlights differing views of gov't role
- UAE rail developer suspends bidding process for extension
- On balance, Stokes gives England ability to be No. 1
- Russia's FM calls British inquiry into poisoned spy a "show"
- Australian Open Show Court Schedules
- Health minister: Brazil is 'losing battle' against mosquito
- BC-TEN--Australian Open Results
- Huntington to buy FirstMerit creating largest bank in Ohio
- Hot yoga founder ordered to pay in harassment lawsuit
- Saudi Aramco expects oil prices to rise by end of 2016
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar opens lower
- DPP will not join Ma on Taiping Island trip
- Excessive preservatives found in dried radishes, prunes
- Taipei to raise water prices from March
- Taoyuan vote recount ends in favor of DPP
- Taiwan shares close up 0.27%
- I-Mei CEO instigates cultural, creative talents via drawing competition
- Hau drops out of KMT race in Huang's favor
- British Office looking for volunteer wardens
- Fat imported from Vietnam approved by FDA: Wei
- NCC approves FarEasTone-CNS deal
- Taiwan deports three Chinese women for visa violations
- Tsai commemorates the fallen at Taiping steamer
- AIT expresses disappointment at Ma's plan to visit Taiping Island
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Taiwan’s consumer confidence falls for 9th straight month
- Verdict in conscript case thrown out
- Chinese tourists into Taiwan depends on cross-Strait relations: TAO
- Taiwan shares end up, but gains eroded
- Taiwan the 3rd largest Scotch whisky export market: BOT
- Hello My Furry Friend!
- Taiwan 30th in Corruption Perceptions Index rankings for 2015
- Supreme Court upholds 20-year jail term for failed bomber
- AIT expresses disappointment at Ma's plan to visit Taiping Island
- Taiwan inaugurates communications platform for TPP bid
- New government to set up negotiating team: Tsai
- Ma's visit to Taiping Island necessary: scholars
- Schroders launches anti senior scam opera tour around Taiwan
- Taiwan's economy still weakening, indicators show
- Taiwan ranked 2nd freest country in Asia
- Germany proposes short-term jobs for half a million Syrians
- France to ratchet up legal capacity to access overseas data
- Olympic powerbroker has Kuwaiti court conviction thrown out
- The Latest: Bavaria demands that Germany control its borders
- Egypt eases restrictions on foreign currency for importers
- Alec Baldwin set to host Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra event
- Czech president under fire for remarks about premier
- Heavy rains cause flooding, strain power supplies in Gaza
- Tribunal rules Canada discriminated against aboriginal kids
- 40 Russian fishermen rescued from broken ice float
- Jazmine Sullivan: Grammy nods and getting her groove back
- Iraq says 40 bodies found in mass grave in Ramadi
- Stocks rise with oil prices, consumer stocks gain ground
- British principal tells parents: No pajamas on school run
- CAS to rule on Bulgaria ban from Olympic weightlifting
- Albanian police arrest 5 in trafficking crackdown
- Police arrest woman for infanticide; 3 men for abuse
- Swedish police guard swim centers due to harassment claims
- Oosthuizen, Grace look to maintain South African domination
- Iran signs flurry of business deals as leader visits Europe
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Spanish cyclist Gallego suspended for positive steroid test
- Thousands flee renewed fighting in Mozambique
- Upgrades set for storied coffeehouse where Bob Dylan played
- Centene loses personal, health data of 950,000 members
- Villagers: Cameroon troops kill 40 in pursuit of Boko Haram
- Argentina's government fights plague of locusts
- Men's World Cup Slalom Results
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Tuesday
- Research begins into possibility of a vaccine for Zika virus
- Lille beats Bordeaux 5-1 to reach French League Cup final
- Review: Third time's a charm for the witty 'Kung Fu Panda 3'
- English Summaries
- Philippine leader gives red-carpet welcome to Japan emperor
- NBA Capsules
- Fed faces a messier economic picture 6 weeks after rate hike
- French justice chief resigns amid flap over terrorism bill
- Panel asks Obama for additional Asian carp control study
- Previous arrests of tourists in North Korea
- The Latest: Iranian president wants ties after sanctions
- Man sought for buying chemicals reports to German police
- Johanna Konta makes name for herself at Australian Open
- Fiat Chrysler earnings down on poor Latin American results
- AP PHOTOS: Thousands brave the cold to cross sea to Greece
- EU warns Bulgaria, Romania to step up anti-corruption fight
- Shell shareholders approve deal to buy UK rival BG
- Boeing adjusted 4Q profit beats, 2016 outlook disappoints
- Thousands flee mainly Kurdish district in Turkey
- The Latest: Zika not a threat in country where it discovered
- Federal pain panel rife with links to pharma companies
- PM says Singapore will allow more opposition lawmakers
- UK's Cameron heads to Brussels for crunch EU talks
- EU probe finds serious problems in Greek border control
- Sharapova in Russia Fed Cup squad despite Olympic dispute
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Rain before northern Taiwan is affected by seasonal winds Saturday
- Ma to hold press conference at 7 p.m. after Taiping trip
- Taiwan reports 18 carbon monoxide poisoning cases this month
- Tsai denies bias in choice of LY speakership
- Passenger volume at Taiwan's largest airport sets new high
- Taiwan shares close up 0.70%
- Ma proclaims sovereignty in South China Sea
- Nearly 80% of Taiwan workers want overseas job: survey
- Save the Best for Last - Valentine's Day Promotion
- Taiwan shares ignore Wall Street losses, end above 7,900 points
- Tsai tight-lipped about whether to visit Taiping Island
- Cold weather causes over NT$824m in agricultural losses in Taiwan
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Reform needs patience
- Heaviest Lunar New Year traffic expected on Feb. 10
- Hon Hai's Gou reportedly to visit Sharp for last-ditch talks
- Supreme Court rejected appeal over Chang’s not-guilty sentence
- Manufacturing sector flashes blue light for 9th consecutive month
- Momentum needed for Taiwan-EU trade talks to proceed: envoy
- NTU student resuscitated after hanging himself in ghost game
- Foreign entrepreneurs converge to discuss the challenges in Taiwan
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- DPP fails to find speaker candidate
- Amendments extend foreign students’ stay in Taiwan
- Taiwan, China had no communication on Ma's Taiping trip: MAC
- Agricultural losses caused by cold weather top NT$1.7 billion
- Taiwan High Speed Rail one step closer to opening Nangang station
- Cloak-and-dagger steps to protect fugitive sect leader in US
- Asian Champions League Glance
- Another death reported in crash involving Takata air bags
- I. Coast ex-leader, on trial at ICC, retains support at home
- 'Carol,' 'The Danish Girl' among GLAAD Media Awards nominees
- AP Exclusive: Putin aide: Kiev refuses to honor Minsk deal
- Van Zweden to become New York Philharmonic's music director
- Fergie applauds Jean Paul Gaultier's couture homage to '80s
- Fox secures rights to broadcast Copa America Centenario
- Wolves' Wiggins and Towns, Knicks' Porzingis in Rising Stars
- Losses, regrets and questions at companies Trump endorsed
- Spurs' Popovich to coach West in NBA All-Star Game
- Celta beats Atletico 3-2 to reach the Copa del Rey semis
- Dutch Results
- Gatland to Schmidt: 'You can have Lions job if you want'
- Montenegro's government survives confidence vote
- Facebook to expand beyond its 'like' button 'pretty soon'
- Radioactive traces found near St. Louis-area landfill
- Italy to play France in U21 tribute to Paris attack victim
- Cam Newton: 'I'm an African-American QB that scares people'
- UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat around the world
- Iran: European airlines set to resume flights to Tehran
- Malaysia cuts growth forecast as oil price slump hits
- Flyers win in overtime at Washington heading to break
- Greek journalists join strikes against pension reforms
- Japan economy minister to quit over graft allegations
- Filipinos talk about 1st visit by Japanese emperor since war
- Car-making deals, protests greet Iranian president in Paris
- 16 dead, many critically wounded in Chibok, Nigeria
- Russia: No firm plans to coordinate oil output with OPEC
- Russian FM: Germany should release info on rumored abduction
- Corstone Announces the Closing of the Corstone Growth Strategy M&A Private Equity Fund
- Williams reaches 7th Australian Open final in dominant form
- Britain announces plans to take in migrant children
- Winning horse of Velka Pardubicka disqualified for doping
- Fast bowler Fernando recalled by Sri Lanka after 3 years out
- Williams feels like 'little girl' in F1, wants to be braver
- -AP Sports Digest, AP
- Dominic West plays the cad in 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses'
- Celebrities are going to be huge in Super Bowl ads
- Russians with foreign currency mortgages protest at banks
- Bosnian media mogul jailed in witness tampering case
- Taiwan's economic growth slowest in six years at 0.85%
- Su Jia-chyuan likely to be next legislative speaker as veteran yields
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Zika virus ‘spreading explosively’ in Americas: WHO
- Flight crew blamed for Penghu plane crash: report
- U.S. acknowledges President Ma's road map for peace initiative
- Candidate drops out of KMT race
- KMT lawmaker confirmed after recount
- U.S. envoy for LGBTI rights to visit Taiwan
- Taipei 101 mulls setting up Muslim prayer room
- Prosecutors close Jennifer Wang real estate case
- Japan shocks markets with negative interest rates announcement
- U.S. Senate committee approves bill on Taiwan's inclusion in Interpol
- Taiwan's economic growth in 2015 lowest in six years
- Agricultural losses the worst in 16 years: report
- Taiwan shares soar, end above 8,000 points
- Tsai emphasizes South China Sea sovereignty and cooperation
- Taiwan still trying to contact Beijing through hotline: acting premier
- Not giving Chinese students health coverage uncivilized: Ma
- 60% of USB power supplies fail quality inspection: survey
- TransAsia Airways slammed for poor flight safety management
- Agriculture losses from cold wave estimated at over NT$2.4 billion
- Tsai Ing-wen backs ROC sovereignty over Taiping Island
- Domestic fuel prices may move up next week
- Taiwan to promote TPP bid according to schedule: acting premier
- Taiwanese deported by Macau for placing sticker on passport
- Wei Chuan sells stake in UCC
- U.S. dollar falls to 3-week low on Taipei forex
- Indonesia hoping for visa-free treatment from Taiwan
- Taipei to promote city as study tour destination for Japanese students
- SAG honoree Burnett's achievements loom larger than TV
- Spain activists, whistleblower creating digital pay system
- Paris taxi drivers protest for 3rd day
- Chairman of English FA to stand down
- Cappellini, Lanotte win short dance at European champs
- Man arrested with 2 handguns at Disneyland Paris hotel
- Official: 7 dead in shootings in southern Mexico city
- US senators pitch $400 million fix for lead pipes in Flint
- Report: Canadian in China charged with stealing secrets
- Nathan Chen to miss worlds after injuring hip in exhibition
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- UK defends Saudi arms links amid UN allegations over Yemen
- Warren Buffett has gifted $32M in stock since July
- Former Brazil president reacts to investigation of apartment
- Walgreens tells Theranos to stop using lab under scrutiny
- Wrongful death lawsuit against Caitlyn Jenner dismissed
- What we know about Sweden's prediction of mass deportations
- Venezuela announces anti-Zika campaign after long silence
- Sevilla tops Mirandes, advances to Copa del Rey semifinals
- Amgen trounces Street views with 39 pct. jump in 4Q profit
- US defense chief: IS trying to build 'footprint' in Libya
- Tedeschi Trucks Band reaches new heights on 'Let Me Get By'
- John Scott takes shot at NHL before playing in All-Star game
- Italian toddler dies after tourist van crashes in Dominica
- Guatemala passes law to combat trafficking of women
- Japan 2015 inflation at 0.5 pct, unemployment to 3.4 pct
- Kerry Washington feted with parade and roast at Harvard
- With Rio spots secured, Japan-South Korea prepare for final
- The Latest: The price of success for Serena Williams
- Chinese ship with advanced sonar to search for Flight 370
- Sony reports a jump in fiscal third quarter profit on PS4
- Explosive device thrown at German asylum home
- Global Payments Company Relaunches as MiFinity Payments
- Court: Chemicals caused Samsung chip worker's ovarian cancer
- UN rights chief finds more abuse in C. African Republic
- China accuses Canadian of carrying out spying missions
- Austrian police: US woman found dead in her flat suffocated
- Regulators get input _ sort of _ on self-driving car rollout
- Arrests, allegations of mass graves in Burundi unrest
- USADA helping NFL in Manning HGH investigation
- Officials: Shooting kills 3 at Shiite mosque in Saudi Arabia
- Sri Lanka Cricket bring back Ford to coach to 2019 World Cup
- Levi's Stadium set to show off innovations at Super Bowl
- Suicide bomber attacks army facility in Pakistan, wounding 5
- Carcass of whale washes ashore in western India
- Image of Asia: The disorienting view of virtual reality
- Xerox separating into 2 independent publicly traded cos.
- Australian Open Show Court Schedules
- Great train robber Gordon Goody dies in Spain aged 86
- 'Affluenza' teen facing 1st court hearing since deportation
- American Airlines posts record profit for 4Q, all of 2015
- Capsized cargo ship drifts off French coast in rough seas
- Death row inmate's case targets Georgia's strict secrecy law
- New Delhi risks losing World T20 after Sri Lanka game moved
- Warm weather cuts short tough Czech dogsled race
- Danish nurse charged with 3 cases of murder, 1 attempt
- Extra security measures at Stade de France for Six Nations
- 4 Chinese miners rescued after 36 days trapped underground
- Russian track team to sign anti-doping pledge
- Bank in Hungary to lend $403M to Transylvania firms
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Less rainy weekend in forecast; cooler in northern Taiwan
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Taiwan shares breach 8,100 points in morning session
- Hon Hai reportedly raises offer for Sharp
- Milk a luxury good in Taiwan?
- Taiwan issues red travel alert for Sierra Leone
- Taiwan shares close up 0.80%
- Chen Chu tipped for DPP leader
- Ma's South China Sea road map for peace makes sense for Taiwan: report
- Nurse first to register as Taiping Island resident
- Taiwan's new legislature to have more female lawmakers, become younger
- Number of overseas students in Taiwan tops 110,000 in 2015
- KMT chairmen blamed for election defeat
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Taiwan shares boosted by Wall Street gains
- Barbie manufacturer introduces new body types for the iconic toy
- Taipei to provide bus service for Yangmingshan flower festival
- China Times: Will the KMT continue to self-disintegrate?
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Taiwan cracks down on poaching by Chinese fishing boats
- Average director pay at TSMC tops listed firms for 2014: TWSE
- Taiwan confirms first German measles case this year
- Water supply stable until end-April: WRA
- Strong cold air mass expected from Feb. 5: weather bureau
- Taiwanese chef Andre Chiang honored by French magazine
- De Villiers accepts offer to be permanent SAfrica captain
- Australian Open Head-to-Head
- Upper Midwest farmers transitioning to organic can get aid
- Australian Open Results
- Jacques Rivette, French New Wave film director, dies at 87
- US stocks rise on Japan stimulus, earnings and energy prices
- Mardi Gras season kicks into high gear with 1st parade
- 1000s without power as storm Gertrude lashes Britain
- Book with connection to Salem witch trials being auctioned
- Narine in West Indies T20 squad pending passing bowling test
- Wolfsburg signs Brazilian forward Bruno Henrique from Goias
- Iraq beats Qatar to get last Asian spot in Olympic soccer
- Cuban leader Raul Castro to France for historic state visit
- Related Companies and Hilton Hotels & Resorts Introduce Hilton West Palm Beach
- Chelsea Handler shifts gears in Netflix's 'Chelsea Does'
- Longshoremen strike at ports in New York and New Jersey
- Brazilian prosecutor subpoenas former President da Silva
- Madrid clubs say FIFA's transfer bans have been put on hold
- Mexico City gets new status: almost a state
- French Standings
- UN working group suggests US work on racial reconciliation
- Witnesses in Grenada testify in US tourist slaying case
- English Summaries
- Albanian ex-minister arrested on abuse of power charges
- Argentina ends electricity subsidies to save $4 billion
- Business Highlights
- Mexican Results
- Asian countries urge sick travelers to report Zika symptoms
- NBA Capsules
- Malaysian fund says will cooperate with Swiss graft probe
- Australian Open Glance
- Yemen rebels detain activists, journalist in Sanaa
- DPP, KMT to vie for two top legislative positions on Monday
- 52% of office workers face employer backlash when resigning: survey
- Zhongziao Bridge to be demolished during Lunar New Year holiday
- Two cold air masses forecast before Feb. 8
- PFP remains mum on its choice of legislative speaker
- Air Force performs Missing Man formation upon return of fallen pilot
- U.K. rep expects trade talks with Taiwan this year
- Shezi residents to decide future developments through I-voting: Ko
- Taiwan to allow unlimited day trading starting Monday
- DPP to hold workshop for incoming legislators
- 2 cobras in 1 day: Chiayi fire bureau warns about hibernating snakes
- 40,000 underprivileged people treated to free luncheon
- Grace successfully defends Qatar Masters title
- Up to 40 vehicles involved in fog pileup on Slovenia highway
- Scottish Results
- Ex-justice minister of France accepts honorary degree in US
- Minnesota groups seek money to keep youths from extremism
- Hull, Nordqvist share lead in Bahamas; Jang aces par 4
- 'Spotlight' wins best ensemble at not-so-white SAG Awards
- Norway's Fannemel wins 1st ski jump World Cup of season
- Iraqis rally around Olympic football team after Qatar win
- New Zealand beats South Africa to win Wellington Sevens
- Roadside bomb in Egypt's Sinai kills 2 soldiers, wounds 2
- Terry Wogan, beloved BBC presenter, dies at 77
- Rights group: Iraqi Shiite militias behind revenge attacks
- Jordan census counts 1.2 million Syrians
- Boko Haram burns kids alive in northeast Nigeria: witness
- BC-TEN--All-Time Men's Grand Slam Titles
- After arrests, focus turns to how 3 men escaped from US jail
- Olympic champ Loch claims his 5th luge world championship
- PSV tops Eredivisie after round 21 as Ajax draws with Roda
- New legislators take oath of office at the Legislative Yuan
- Taiwan PMI returns to expansion in January
- Young NPP rookies sworn in for the first time in Legislative history
- Dry, cold weather forecast for Chinese New Year's Eve
- Taiwan shares close up 0.14%
- DPP's Su Jia-chyuan ascends the throne of Legislative Speaker
- New Cabinet will be proactive: President Ma
- Three Taiwanese sentenced to death in Indonesia for drug trafficking
- Taiwan active in volunteer services: president
- Traffic enforcement to go on as usual during New Year holiday: Ko
- Chinese travelers make first transit stop in Taiwan
- New Taipei adds international flavor to century-old harbor cleansing festival
- Taiwan NMI contracts in January
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Taiwan shares close up 0.14% (update)
- Agriculture, fisheries losses hit NT$3.32 billion from cold wave
- DPP's Tsai Chi-chang elected deputy legislative speaker
- Former TSU official appointed legislative secretary-general
- Taiwan respects Indonesia's death sentences for 3 Taiwanese
- Taipei ranks as 11th best travel destination in Asia: survey
- Holy See artifacts to go on display in Taipei
- Aviation fuel surcharges to be lowered in Taiwan
- Ma defends visit to Taiping Island, calling it urgent, necessary
- China's new 5 military regions officially established
- Make-up of DPP transition team fuels speculation about top jobs
- New speaker says reforms to reach every corner of Legislature
- Fire breaks out on LaFayette frigate
- Two sentenced to 2 months for vandalizing artifacts at new museum
- Distracted Murray comes up short again in Melbourne
- German Results
- German Summaries
- English Results
- Luge World Championships Results
- Everton beats Carlisle 3-0 to advance to last 16
- Bayern's Martinez vows to return 'soon' from latest injury
- Nordic Combined World Cup Standings
- Takanashi of Japan wins 7th straight women's ski jump WCup
- Italian Results
- Banks reach $154.3 million settlement on "dark pool" fraud
- Jonas nets 2, Benfica wins to keep pressure on Sporting
- In Vermont, thorn in side of powerful faces criminal probe
- Brazilian Results
- Scott Sharp's ESM team wins Rolex as Corvettes thrill crowd
- Review: Fox shows it can do musicals with ambitious 'Grease'
- Jamaica prime minister calls early elections for Feb. 25
- Alpine races to open test events for 2018 Pyeongchang Games
- 'Love Story' actors return to Harvard 45 years later
- NBA Capsules
- Russell Wilson throws 3 TDs in 49-27 Pro Bowl victory
- NYC jury hears details of modern masters forgery scandal
- Axis Acquires Leading Video Analytics Provider Citilog
- In Poconos, mysterious Turkish cleric shrouded in mystery
- Al-Qaida seizes southern Yemeni town
- AP PHOTOS: Women's rock climbing gains foothold in Iran
- Lawyer: French forces helped to oust Gbagbo in Ivory Coast
- UN rights chief: Turkey must probe shooting of civilians
- The Latest: Valencia reinforced defense with Siqueira
- Britain approves controversial gene-editing technique
- RSPCA: Australian driver deliberately kills 17 kangaroos
- Group: Australian driver deliberately killed 17 kangaroos
- Suicide car bombing in Afghan capital kills 1, wounds 16
- Official: Syria's indirect peace talks likely to be delayed
- Aqua Data Studio 17 Released With Advanced Analytics and Charting for In-Memory and Cloud Databases
- Title-contending Leicester begins pivotal stretch
- Egyptian Christian students stand trial for insulting Islam
- 2 new French restaurants awarded Michelin's 3 stars
- WHO starts special meeting on Zika virus amid rising concern
- Bomb attacks on pipelines cause massive oil spill in Nigeria
- Drought hits South Africa's biggest wildlife park
- 10 years on, AP photographer remembers Pulitzer moment
- Eric Church, Chris Stapleton lead ACM nominations
- Abbott to buy Alere for $5.8 billion
- Report: Turkey refuses entry to Russian long-haul trucks
- 3 officials file appeals against life bans in IAAF case
- Sweden coach Hamren stepping down after Euro 2016
- Burundi's public universities suspend breakfast over money
- BC-TEN--Open Sud de France Results
- Academy Award-nominated UK actor Frank Finlay dies at 89
- Cam's dreamy 'Burning House' ignites her career
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Taiwan ranked 14th in the economic freedom index
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Mercury could drop to 9 degrees on Chinese New Year's Eve: CWB
- Number of workers on unpaid leave rises in late Jan: MOL
- New Legislature to hold 1st meeting Feb. 19
- Taiwan shares close down 0.32%
- Tsai to give out ‘red envelopes’ during Chinese New Year
- Legislature to push forward online petition bill: Speaker
- Ma’s Taiping trip another hoax
- SOGO Department Store accused of violating workers' rights
- Kinmen to receive funding to station medical rescue plane
- Patent applications in Taiwan decline for third straight year
- Taoyuan airport warns passengers of holiday traffic delays
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Madonna arrives in Taiwan for her Rebel Heart Tour
- AIT pens song to celebrate Chinese New Year
- Controversy heightened as the ‘Holy Pig’ festival draws closer
- CDC establishes epidemic command center to battle Zika
- 58 new influenza complications reported, single-week high for year
- Taiwan shares down but still end above 8,100 points
- Premier to visit legislative speaker
- ASE-Siliconware deal approved by German authorities
- Eslite Dunnan Store to remain open
- Documents to enter foreign country visa-free listed by MOFA
- Former president's office director investigated for fraud
- Environmentalists pitch for Changhua wetland
- Taipei to ban non-farmers from purchasing weedicides
- Taiwan, Turkey agree to reciprocal free e-visas
- Premier instructs establishment of big data for anti-drug efforts
- Taipei concerned about Manila's downgrading of Taiping Island
- Magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes northeastern Taiwan
- No visa-free entry for transit stop Chinese in short term: MAC
- Egypt releases cartoonist pending investigations
- Nominees for the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards
- Ex-heavyweight champ Bruno wants boxing comeback at age 54
- Revlon Launches CHOOSE LOVE Campaign
- Capt. Phillips to speak at Vermont university commencement
- Russia beefs up air group in Syria with advanced fighters
- BC-TEN--Ecuador Open Results
- Spain court probes passports of 2 US basketball players
- Business events scheduled for Tuesday
- Music festival promoter SFX files for bankruptcy protection
- US seeks to nix charges against Iranian man in prisoner swap
- Teacher held in connection with jail escape to be freed
- Gov. Fallin wants sales tax expansion to close budget hole
- AP News Guide: Facts about gene editing as Britain OKs study
- Haiti opposition alliance declining to meet with OAS mission
- Dutch Results
- Spanish Summaries
- Italian Standings
- Italian Summaries
- Deportivo La Coruna held 2-2 by Rayo in La Liga
- Venezuela, Mexico open Caribbean Series with wins
- Song by Haiti's outgoing leader jeers at female journalist
- Asian News Digest, AS
- BP reports 91 percent plunge in 4th quarter earnings
- Cruz defeats Trump in Iowa; Clinton, Sanders in tight race
- FBI creates Facebook page in Farsi for case of missing agent
- Lawmakers to press commander on troop levels for Afghan war
- Obama, Republican leaders meet on final year agenda
- Nintendo's quarterly profit slips 36 percent on lower sales
- Sanofi Pasteur launches effort for Zika vaccine
- North Korea getting better at hiding nuke, rocket tests
- UN aid appeal for war-torn Libya only 1 per cent funded
- Graham Ford calls for patience with young Sri Lanka team
- Iran signs deal to buy 20 more airplanes
- German unemployment up to 6.7 percent on seasonal factors
- Germany's Merkel presses Putin on Ukraine separatists
- Berlin offers stars, global offerings for Streep-led jury
- Swaziland to send 18 elephants to American zoos
- Valencia visits Barcelona in Copa del Rey semifinals
- Zika virus forces India's Tata Motors to change car's name
- The Latest: EU proposals to keep Britain in the EU released
- Assailants throw gasoline bombs into German mosque's grounds
- Smokers in Italy hit with new fines to protect the young
- French schools cite terrorism as reason to lift smoking ban
- Iraq awards contract for repairing major dam
- Exxon beats 4Q profit forecasts
- After test success, England ODI team out to prove worth
- BBC secures rights to 2022, 2024 Olympics from Discovery
- Greece orders 2 men to remain in custody pending IS trial
- Germany: Migrants get Carnival lessons ahead of party season
- Brazil police officers sentenced in missing bricklayer cases
- Documents detail price hike decisions by Turing, Valeant
- Documents show price hike decisions in US by Turing, Valeant
- Taiwan ranked 5th in BlackRock Sovereign Risk Index
- Premier leads officials for closed-door meeting with LY Speaker
- New cold wave will arrive ahead of Lunar New Year
- Taipei bus fare hike postponed until July
- Man carrying NT$2.9 million caught at airport
- U.S. dollar lower at midday in Taipei trading
- Lawmakers call on Cabinet to prioritize draft proposals on economy
- Taiwan shares close down 0.84%
- Tsai visits Yangming Home, vows reform in social welfare
- 18 Chinese tourists injured in Hualien traffic accident
- Huang An’s whereabouts a mystery after Chou incident
- Woman drugged, robbed during visit to Philippines
- Recent PLA restructuring partially aimed at Taiwan: analyst
- NDC mulls deadline extension for short-term stimulus package
- KMT attributes its election flop to infighting, candidacy change
- TSMC's 12-inch wafer fab project in China approved
- Uncertainty over May 20 launch of airport MRT line
- TWSE trading on Wednesday
- Taiwan to intensify Zika prevention measures at airports
- NMTH publishes stories on Taiwanese women
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Fire at Taipei SPCA kills more than a dozen cats, sparks speculations
- Taiwan shares end down amid concerns over global volatility
- Taiwan's investigation chief to visit Indonesia in March
- TSMC gains approval to set up 12-inch wafer plant in China
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- H5N2 bird flu hits 15th farm this year
- Spring Festival forecast to have long spell of fine weather
- Public warned of Lunar New Year holiday weight gain
- NDC proposes extension of economic stimulus program
- Canada tightens regulations for most visa-free visitors
- President-elect calls attention to controversial policies
- HTC posts worst results in 14 years
- Holy See delegation visits Taiwan to promote cultural exchanges
- 'The Assassin' tops Asian Film Award nominations
- Former German soccer president wins preliminary court ruling
- Attorneys for Florida inmate argue for execution delay
- Takata panel finds problems with its quality processes
- EU unveils plan to curb funding to extremists
- Mos Def's family in court to stop deportation from S. Africa
- Chipotle reports first quarterly results since food scare
- EU chief's offer to keep Britain in the union, in a nutshell
- Cheap oil buoys consumers, shakes up global governments
- A rush of advertisers release ads ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
- Repair worker dies in 7-story fall down elevator shaft
- Frida Kahlo exhibition opens in Russian museum
- Quotes from voters in this week's AP Global Football 10
- Fire forces plane to make emergency landing in Somalia
- Yoko Ono brings 'Land of Hope' peace exhibit to Mexico
- Brazilian Standings
- Bournemouth rallies to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in EPL
- Wednesday, February 10
- Parenteau scores in OT, Leafs come back to beat Bruins 4-3
- Newton wants black QB issue put away for good
- New Zealand vs. Australia scoreboard
- China reduces sentences for 11 Uighurs, Including Canadian
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- Too good to be true: Desk carved with "JFK" isn't Kennedy's
- Multi-billion-dollar Syria aid appeals routinely underfunded
- Judge could rule on Cosby bid to toss sex-assault charges
- AP PHOTOS: Deep in Israel desert, shimmering glass mountains
- Shakespeare on stage in squalid migrant camp in north France
- Police: Australian school bomb threats coming from overseas
- Chinese journalist emerges 22 days after disappearance
- China urges restraint over North Korea rocket launch
- Paris police clear sprawling Roma camp at city's edge
- Asian champion Evergrande fined for filming training session
- Georgia executes its oldest death row inmate, age 72
- Gunfire sprays halal butcher's shop on tense Corsica
- Roger Federer has knee surgery, will skip 2 tournaments
- ChemChina boss adds to deal crown with Syngenta takeover
- Higher temperatures make Zika mosquito spread disease more
- Egypt seeking Italian who disappeared in Cairo on Jan. 25
- Jimmy Carter hopeful for Guinea worm eradication in Africa
- UK court grants death certificate for notorious earl
- US Predator drone crashes near Turkish air base
- North America, China power GM to record $9.7b annual profit
- GlaxoSmithKline posts loss of $616 million for 4th quarter
- Case of sexually transmitted Zika is confirmed in Texas
- Former NFL quarterback Ken Stabler had brian disease CTE
- -AP Sports Digest, AP
- Sen. Rand Paul quits 2016 Republican presidential race
- Agricultural damage from cold wave reaches nearly NT$4 billion: COA
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Taoyuan airport kicks off plans to ease holiday congestion
- Tsai to hand out ‘red envelopes’ at Anping Matsu Temple
- Variable weather forecast for 9-day Lunar New Year holiday
- AIT Director Moy greets Legislative Speaker in Taipei
- January rainfall reportedly sets new monthly record for Taiwan
- Year-end bonuses shrink to 1.23 months of salary: survey
- On-duty police officers can now buy lunch while in uniform: NPA
- Shoppers visiting new outlet mall urged to use public transport
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Taipei to introduce new bus routes to ease congestion
- Chinese spouse faces forced departure
- Ma's Taiping visit not a response to former U.S. official: spokeswoman
- Making Pingxi sky lantern festival green and sustainable
- Large number of dead shark pups without fins found in Hsinchu
- Sharp reportedly gives Hon Hai preference in talks on rescue plan
- Experts warn environmental destruction led to the spreading of Zika virus
- Vegetable supplies sufficient ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
- China Times: life-or-death moment for KMT
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Taiwan's equity market shows best performance globally: MOF
- After TPP is signed, Taiwan vows to step up efforts to seek inclusion
- Precautions urged for icy roads in mountainous areas
- Sharp implies favoring rescue plan from Hon Hai: reports
- Meet Taiwan’s first female professional MMA fighter: Jenny Huang
- Travelers from Zika-afflicted areas must delay blood donations
- Taiwan, China, Philippines bust drug trafficking ring
- The Latest: Bill Cosby arrives for 2nd day of proceedings
- Bayern signing Serdar Tasci injured in 1st training session
- Survey: Growth at US services companies slowed in January
- Trump says Cruz's Iowa caucuses victory based on fraud
- Survey: Growth at US services companies slowed in January
- Rebel shelling destroys museum in Yemen
- Central Europe guardedly welcomes US military spending boost
- Nigerian Air Force: Drone bombs Boko Haram base
- Let's read: Old David Bowie library poster reissued
- Wisconsin firm terminates Muslim workers in prayer dispute
- French Standings
- Ex-US marine accused of running over Aruba female cab driver
- Zika affects plans for destination weddings, babymoons
- Chelsea held to 0-0 draw by Watford in Premier League
- Cam Newton took fancy pants where other pros dare not go
- John Oliver, about to return to HBO, and his secrecy policy
- NHL suspends Wideman 20 games for abuse of official
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Bailey says he told Warner to review lbw decision in 1st ODI
- Brazilian Standings
- Honda to recall 2.2M vehicles for Takata air bag trouble
- Cleric's lawyers want US suit backed by Turkey tossed
- Clinton defends progressive record against Sanders critique
- Move sought for Japan's oldest elephant may be too late
- Brazilian Standings
- Sri Lanka lifts unofficial ban on Tamil national anthem
- Sharp weighs investment proposals, decision within a month
- Germany: over 91,000 asylum-seekers arrived in January
- Syrian refugees struggle to buy food as aid dwindles
- Famous Monkey King actor snubbed for China's New Year show
- Israeli military seals off Palestinian attackers' village
- Sunwolves facing challenges ahead of Super Rugby debut
- Colombia leader to ask Obama for dollars, terror list change
- Sunwolves facing challenges ahead of Super Rugby debut
- Jones keeps changes to minimum for 1st England game
- WHO: More than 48 Ebola contacts missing in Sierra Leone
- Leicester's charge relegates Chelsea-Man United to sideshow
- Ex-NBA All-Star Jayson Williams charged with drunken driving
- Five Czechs going home after missing in Lebanon for 7 months
- Image of Asia: Rally on Philippine-American War anniversary
- Cricket's 'Big Three' to see powers reduced by ICC
- Morocco unveils massive solar plant
- Run-DMC to open for Chili Peppers at pre-Super Bowl concert
- Lindsey Vonn has complaints about downhill course
- Food industry looks to Congress as GMO labeling law nears
- Spain: Jet evacuated in Madrid after pilot reports threat
- In New Clinical Study Masimo
- Celine Dion speaks for 1st time about late husband
- Thai police say mystery of body parts in river solved
- Country legend Merle Haggard cancels February shows
- The Latest: Lawyer says Assange may seek safe passage out
- Tribune Publishing gets $44.4M from Chicago investor
- Verona hoping to make it 2 in a row against Inter
- Intelligence windfall for U.S. from brother of ex-Chinese official:report
- UK restates position on Taiwan in response to petition
- COA pushes for mandatory pet registration
- CPI data indicates moderate inflation in Taiwan
- MOL to widen discussions on hiring foreign workers
- Cold wave to arrive in Taiwan Friday: CWB
- Taipei mayor’s approval rating dips below 50% for bad traffic
- Taiwan's status not diminished in any way by U.K. position
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Cross-strait heads talk about ties via hotline
- Hon Hai expects to cut deal with Sharp in late February
- January CPI year-on-year growth hits 14-month high
- The first power transition meeting will be held on February 19
- Problem of inadequate qualified teachers of Southeast Asian languages addressed
- Moving Legislature to Taichung not impossible: legislative speaker
- Record high arrivals, departures at Taoyuan airport
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex but up 5.61% in Year of Goat
- Weekly TWSE trading
- Domestic fuel prices could rise next week: market sources
- Warning of high PM2.5 concentrations issued for Feb. 6-7
- Orders to US factories fell sharply in December
- NAACP show expects sparks, not fireworks from #OscarsSoWhite
- Chris Stapleton to lead B.B. King tribute at Grammys
- More sex abuse by UN troops alleged in C. African Republic
- Men hospitalized in fatal drug trial all recovering at home
- Frenchman on trial in Paris for anti-gay death threat tweet
- CMT to air 'Million Dollar Quartet' miniseries
- Florida surfer vanishes from beach in Dominican Republic
- Saudi official says kingdom ready to send troops to Syria
- Argentina government not ruling more massive layoffs
- Stanford names New York university leader as next president
- Dunkin's preps for a deal fight as customer visits slip
- Navy ship eyed for Maine-to-Nova Scotia ferry service
- Coldplay to honor past present and future at Super Bowl
- Brazilian Results
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Thursday
- LinkedIn shares tumble on weak forecast for 2016
- Scotland, England go with continuity to open Six Nations
- Cosby case could hinge on 2 issues: deposition and accusers
- New UN stamp supports gay rights
- Police: BMX rider Dave Mirra dies at 41 of apparent suicide
- Copa Libertadores Results
- Copa Libertadores Glance
- Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly has book deal
- For Brazil's Carnival fans, even Zika can't stop the party
- Chinese turn to carpooling aps to get ride home for holidays
- NBA Capsules
- Furniture giant IKEA loses its trademark in Indonesia
- ArcelorMittal seeks to raise $3 billion to reduce debt
- Froome in 4th spot after 2 stages in Herald-Sun cycle tour
- 4 questions for the next CEO of Delta Air Lines
- Friday's jobs report could ease US recession fears. Or not.
- Super Bowl ads go for the safety
- Both kickers hoping Super Bowl 50 comes down to them
- UN panel: Assange detained arbitrarily, should be freed
- Pakistan commemorates 'Kashmir Day'
- Why pensions are the new flashpoint in Greece's crisis
- TELE 5 and SES Platform Services Expand Partnership
- IAAF looking into claims of state-sanctioned doping in China
- Marley Natural? Debuts Premium Cannabis Products
- Albania passes 10-year moratorium to stop cutting wood
- Panasonic Develops 10 Times Higher Saturation and Highly Functional Global Shutter Technology by Controlling Organic-Photoconduc
- Sakurajima volcano erupts spectacularly in southern Japan
- NATO chief meets EU defense ministers to discuss cooperation
- Australian Results
- Germany's Merkel to travel to Turkey next week over migrants
- Drought-stricken Zimbabwe declares state of disaster
- Sharpest debate yet for Clinton, Sanders in tight race
- Ukrainian minister hopes resignation will speed up reforms
- The Latest: French, German ministers stress cooperation
- Holy trees spark debate on future of Olympic downhill course
- Romania: 5 dead, 28 hurt in bus crash
- Kerber playing on 1st day for Germany against Switzerland
- 2 die of swine flu in Bosnia
- Bridgestone-Firestone recalls over 36,000 truck tires
- The Latest: Brazil finds active Zika virus in urine, saliva
- Merkel praises Portugal's financial recovery, warns of risks
- Disposal of fireworks materials kills 8 in southwest China
- 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in Manhattan crane collapse
- High-speed train affected by earthquake
- Strong earthquake in Tainan leaves buildings in ruins
- Tainan, Taiwan devastated by earthquake with 8 building in ruins
- Earthquake shakes Tokyo, no tsunami risk
- 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal triggers fearful memory of 2015 catastrophe
- President wants all-out efforts in earthquake rescue
- Military, rescuers respond to quake disaster in southern Taiwan
- 7 years old boy rescued because of his cat
- Bullet train services between Taichung and Kuohsiung cancelled Sat.
- Five killed, 49 injured in Tainan earthquake
- Yulon, Acer donate millions to help Tainan quake victims
- No major industrial damage in southern Taiwan earthquake
- China's TAO offers to help with Taiwan's quake relief efforts
- AIT voices concern over Tainan quake
- Pulitzer Prize-winning poet to attend Taipei book fair
- Death toll rises to 7 in Taiwan quake
- 921 quake survivor rescued from toppled building in Tainan temblor
- Japanese prime minister offers assistance to Taiwan
- Investigation into a 17-storey building after powerful quake
- Travel tops activity list during Lunar New Year holiday
- TSMC rushing to restore full production in Tainan after quake
- Canada's top envoy to Taiwan impressed by Taipei's YouBike
- KMT's Chu, DPP pledge donations for quake relief
- Taipei 101 to light up in tribute to quake victims
- Death toll rises to 10 in Taiwan earthquake, 4 left stranded
- Donations flow in from NGOs, business sector for quake relief
- Murex is Recognized as the Number One Overall Top Technology Vendor in the Treasury and Capital Markets Industry for the 3rd Yea
- Schlumberger-Cameron Merger Receives Unconditional Clearance from European Commission
- German Standings
- Actress' email shows she wanted sex after alleged assault
- Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' on TBS ready to cause a buzz
- Italian investigators unraveling mystery of strangled actor
- BC-TEN--Sofia Open Results
- Puddle of Mudd singer pleads not guilty in vandalism case
- Will Manning's dream scenario come true in Super Bowl?
- Malaga beats Getafe 3-0 in the Spanish league
- The Latest: 2 more cases of Zika reported in Florida
- For Brazil's Carnival fans, even Zika can't stop the party
- Soul diva Rihanna to perform at Grammy Awards
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Friday
- Astronaut Edgar Mitchell, 6th man on moon, dies in Florida
- Hola: Texans-Raiders in Mexico City on Nov. 21
- LinkedIn shares plunge almost 44 percent
- California attorney general seeks Nazi-looted painting
- Saturday, February 13
- New Zealand vs. Australia scoreboard
- Rough seas, harsh winter, border limits add to migrant woes
- BC-SKI--WCup-Men's Downhill Results
- England restricts South Africa to 262-7 in 2nd ODI
- FM: Foreign troops entering Syria would return 'in coffins'
- Sex-abuse survivor takes leave of absence from Vatican panel
- 14 killed, 484 injured, 153 unaccounted for after quake
- Death toll rises to 18 with more than 152 missing in Tainan quake
- Bullet train resumes regular service
- More than 180,000 homes in Tainan left with no water: reports
- U.S. State Department, lawmakers send condolences over Taiwan quake
- Two men rescued after been trapped for 30 hours in rubble: reports
- Passengers urged to arrive early at airport during holiday
- Over half of Taiwanese say money is tight before Lunar New Year
- 11-year-old boy located inside collapsed Weiguan debris; rescue underway
- Taiwan's 2015 commercial property transactions fall to 7-year low
- Japan, China send teams to join Taiwan's quake rescue efforts
- Holiday travelers warned of measles outbreaks: CDC
- We stand by the people of Tainan: Tsai
- Taiwan eases regulations on day trading
- From origami to ecology- Origami: Living world
- Willett leads in Dubai after third round
- Ski jumper Sara Takanashi wins 9th straight World Cup event
- US to open DEA office in Guyana to fight drug trafficking
- Scottish Results
- Halep loses to Pliskova in Fed Cup
- James Hahn has fun, shoots 65 to take Phoenix Open lead
- Al-Qaida group claims attack on police station in north Mali
- The Latest: Trump makes stronger effort to turn out NH vote
- OAS: Haitian leaders reach deal to install provisional govt
- Injury stops comeback of pole vault record-holder Isinbayeva
- Newcastle moves out of Premier League relegation zone
- Norwich in relegation zone after losing to Villa
- Mardi Gras enters its last big weekend in New Orleans
- El Salvador arrests 4 ex-soldiers in massacre of Jesuits
- Jewish group condemns far-right WWII remembrance in Hungary
- Brazilian Standings
- Cause of deadly New York crane collapse under investigation
- England pack fronts up to delight new coach Jones
- Fiorentina fails to keep up pressure on leaders after draw
- Militants free Australian woman kidnapped in Burkina Faso
- Spanish Summaries
- Militants free Australian woman kidnapped in Burkina Faso
- Danny Lee takes Phoenix Open lead in front of record crowd
- After-hours visit to Calgary bobsled track leads to 2 deaths
- Western Sydney tops A-League but Brisbane wins big
- Western Sydney tops A-League but Brisbane wins big
- Wife says singer and band leader Dan Hicks dies at age 74
- Chicago officer sues estate of teen he shot, claiming trauma
- Clinton seeks to cut into Sanders' New Hampshire advantage
- Leicester beats City 3-1, Torres nets 100th Atletico goal
- The Latest: Rocket passes over Okinawa, no missiles launched
- The Latest: S. Korea report says launch may have failed
- Argentine Results
- Argentine Standings
- Developments in North Korea nuke and missile programs
- Favre, Stabler, Harrison, Greene, Pace, Dungy voted to Hall
- Australian Results
- Iraq's Abadi dismisses Baghdad wall plans
- Stafford scores 2 goals, Jets beat Avalanche 4-2
- The Latest: Seoul restricts entry to joint park with North
- Rubio comes under withering criticism in Republican debate
- Facing NH loss, Clinton looks ahead to counter Sanders
- Janka wins super-G at 2018 Olympics test by large margin
- New Zealand beats Australia 27-24 to win Sydney Sevens
- Turkey: Reaching limits but will keep taking in refugees
- Pakistan leg spinner Shah suspended for 3 months
- UAE says it's prepared to send ground forces to Syria
- Light quake shakes buildings in Tokyo; no injuries or damage
- Iraqi Kurds protest against Turkey, 3 police wounded
- BC-TEN--Open Sud de France Results
- Italian Results
- Italian Standings
- Bencic upsets Kerber to give Switzerland 2-1 lead in Fed Cup
- Takanashi sets hill record, wins 10th straight World Cup
- Authorities close German unit of Canada's Maple Financial
- Germany's Arndt wins 4-man bob World Cup race, European gold
- French Results
- Death toll rises to 36 in Tainan earthquake
- Rescuers pull out another survivor from quake rubble in Tainan
- Low-temperature warning in place until Tuesday
- 10 tips for observing Spring Festival traditions
- 10 must-eat foods on Chinese New Year's Day in Taiwan
- Taiwan High Speed Rail to add one more station
- Rainy seasons forecast until May or June
- Taiwan dedicated to global carbon emission efforts
- Survivors pulled out from building 2 days after Taiwan quake
- Trapped man rescued 56 hours after building collapse
- Taiwan thanks Japan, U.S. for earthquake donations
- Tsai Ing-wen promises building safety check a top priority after taking office
- Men's ski jump cancelled due to bad weather
- Gasquet beats Mathieu to retain Open Sud de France title
- Scottish Standings
- Greek Results
- Insider Q&A: Competing with cable's Internet offerings
- 2 dead, others wounded, during Orlando nightclub shooting
- Sebastian Munoz wins hometown Club Colombia Championship
- Argentine Standings
- Survivors pulled out from building 2 days after Taiwan quake
- Manning not confirming, but likely to retire on high
- American says he visited Mumbai 7 times before 2008 attack
- Clippers straighten shooting to beat Heat 100-93
- Uganda Deploys Biometric Technology to Improve General Election Transparency
- SES-9 Launch Targeting Late February
- Maldives police arrest judge, ex-prosecutor general
- Column: As ugly as it was, it was beautiful for Manning
- Ferring announces the start of the PRONOUNCE Trial for patients with advanced prostate cancer and cardiovascular disease receivi
- France prepare for Euros with Scotland, Cameroon friendlies
- BC-TEN--World Tennis Tournament Results
- Red Cross in Gaza reopens office after violent protests
- Xignite Closes $20M Series C Funding Round Led by QUICK Corp.
- Apollo Education to go private in $1.1B deal
- Gymnast Tweddle injured training for winters sports TV show
- BC-TEN--St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results
- Feds find Fiat Chrysler gear shifters can confuse drivers
- Storm Imogen lashes Britain with wind, huge waves
- UN panel documents 'extermination' of detainees in Syria
- Austria supports Bosnia's application for EU membership
- Slalom champion Shiffrin returns to racing next week
- Dead mother found wrapped around her 4-year-old son: reports
- Rescuers race past 72 hours to save more survivors after deadly quake
- Taiwan has world's 5th-largest mobile phone junk file volume
- Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival to kick off Feb. 11
- Taipei to map out revised blueprint for urban renewal: Ko
- Taiwan's population aging rapidly
- Acer wins Newegg’s Partner of the Year; earns award for Best Overall Growth
- Weiguan Jinlong builders taken into custody: prosecutors
- Taiwan wins second place in Bakery World Cup
- Source: Top Cuban player left team in Dominican Republic
- Judge: No new trial for Pennsylvania priest in sex abuse
- Obama says the US and Italy are working together in Libya
- Porn actress drops $500K assault lawsuit against Josh Duggar
- John Disley, a co-founder of London Marathon, dies at 87
- Producer Dave Cobb goes from outsiders to influencers
- Conan O'Brien to discuss liberal arts education at Harvard
- Super Bowl gets 111.9 viewers, down from last year
- BC-TEN--Memphis Open Results
- German Summaries
- American star Evie Stevens to attempt world hour record
- Real Sociedad overwhelm Espanyol 5-0 in the Spanis
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Monday
- Prosecutors say gunmen kidnapped reporter in southern Mexico
- Highlights from Chipotle's employee meeting on food safety
- US peacekeeping expert to coordinate sexual abuse response
- Business Highlights
- Tuesday, February 16
- Iraqi woman charged with role in US female hostage's death
- Hong Kong activists, police clash over holiday food stalls
- Stronger regional coordination can counter Africa extremism
- Reality star named Florida's 1st female football head coach
- Lynch: No outside influence on FBI probe into Clinton emails
- Gas blast injures 5 migrants held captive in Mexico house
- BC--Americas Digest
- NTT Communications Ranked Second in HfS Autonomics Premier League Table 2016
- Hong Kong activists, police clash over holiday food stalls
- Raptors pull away to win at Detroit, boost Atlantic lead
- Palestinian doctor aims to boost West Bank medical services
- Michael Douglas among film stars honored by AARP
- Asian Champions League Glance
- Iranian reformist ex-president calls on supporters to vote
- The Latest: German train crash was head-on
- HRW: Russia and Syria carry out daily cluster bomb attacks
- Spain: Princess Cristina back in court for tax fraud trial
- US faces shortcomings in coalition-building for anti-IS war
- GSMA Announces Security Guidelines to Support Growth of the Internet of Things
- Sanofi reports flat 2015 earnings
- Obama administration plans new high-level cyber official
- Iraqi government says it fully recaptured Ramadi from IS
- Guam ban on smoking in bars to become law in 2017
- The Latest: UN fears mass exodus from Syrian city of Aleppo
- S. Korea: North blew up rocket stage to confound analysts
- Coke beats Street 4Q forecasts
- Egypt's General Motors temporarily suspends operations
- UK media groups lose secrecy challenge on terror trial
- Drop in uninsured Americans, a challenge to Republicans
- Italian bank UniCredit earnings drop amid market turmoil
- Goodyear reports 4Q loss
- Closely fought Philippine presidential race gets underway
- -AP Sports Digest, AP
- Pakistan army training aircraft crashes, 2 dead
- Push for recycled water could create NT$150 billion in business
- Signs of life found in Block F; rescue efforts on the way
- Taiwan's honey toast shop popular in Singapore
- Discrepancies found between Weiguan wreckage and blueprints
- Kinmen students preserve school memories with pottery
- Prize-winning students propose smaller boxed meals to reduce waste
- Taiwan to fly flags at half mast to mourn Tainan quake victims
- School nurse in Yunlin wins 'model civil servant' award
- Groundbreaking construction of TTIA Terminal 3 to begin early 2017
- South Korea pledges donation for Taiwan quake relief efforts
- Rescuers urge curious onlookers to stay away from disaster site
- Ma thanks soldiers assisting in earthquake relief work
- Each quake victim's family to get NT$1 million: premier
- Taiwan top choice for medical transfers in Palau
- US wholesale businesses trim stockpiles in December
- England makes formidable 318-8 in 3rd ODI vs. South Africa
- Katusha escapes team suspension despite second doping case
- UN chief: Leaders must stop conflicts that drive aid crises
- Suspension of Turkey flights costs Russian airports heavily
- Publisher to pay $14M in 'Happy Birthday' copyright case
- Putin's ex-bodyguard turned governor recalls facing bear
- Obama sends Congress record $4.1 trillion 2017 spending plan
- Espana: deciden sobreseimiento de expresidente PRI mexicano
- Former executives of Haslam-owned chain face fraud charges
- 5 companies that lost the most buying back their own shares
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- Racially abused commuter to attend PSG vs Chelsea match
- English Standings
- FDA panel backs lower-cost version of J&J's top-selling drug
- 6 founding EU nations commit to the original unity goals
- BC-TEN--Memphis Open Results
- TV viewers choose Simpson over Madoff in crime stories
- Nation's second-largest food-service firm files to go public
- Sochaux upsets Monaco with 2-1 victory in French Cup
- Bergdahl case delayed over classified information dispute
- Texas couple charged with forcing nanny to work for no pay
- Judge, not armchair 'Serial' detectives, to decide retrial
- Australia drops charge against suspected Kurdish militant
- Copa Libertadores Results
- Copa Libertadores Glance
- Spotify's Top 10 most viral tracks
- Grizzlies Gasol out indefinitely with broken right foot
- Sikh man barred from Mexico flight sees 'small victory'
- Aussie lawmakers gifted designer watches, think they're fake
- Big-wave surfers gather in Hawaii for prestigious event
- Japan Internet company SoftBank's profit suffers over Sprint
- Analysis: Trump proves party establishment can't stop him
- Asian News Digest, AS
- AP Interview: Oscar-nominated auteur paints solitary spirit
- US WWII vet reunites with wartime girlfriend in Australia
- Parole hearing set for Robert Kennedy killer Sirhan Sirhan
- Ban upheld on grandson of Iran's Islamic Republic founder
- US WWII vet reunites with wartime girlfriend in Australia
- Developers of toppled Taiwan building detained
- Teenager Taylor Fritz wins opener in Memphis open
- Iran to purchase Sukhoi-30 fighter jets from Russia
- India launches campaign for deworming millions of children
- Destruction of Moscow kiosks sparks anger among activists
- German prosecutors formally charge alleged local PKK leader
- Thai police confident of case against Spanish murder suspect
- Elephant rampages in west Indian town, smashing homes
- New adaptation of 'To Kill a Mockingbird' heads to Broadway
- IMF chief warns Ukraine over slow pace of reform
- Health ministry: Palestinian, 16, dies in West Bank clashes
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Staples gets EU approval for acquisition of Office Depot
- Sunderland winger Johnson admits sexual activity with child
- Despite protests, Greek PM says reforms 'not optional'
- Ironkey Assets Sold Off - Kanguru Stands As World
- BC-TEN--World Tennis Tournament Results
- Germany cites free speech amid Polish ire at Carnival float
- Jury finds 3 men guilty of helping friend travel to Syria
- Chinese investors bid $1.2B for Norwegian tech firm Opera
- 53 dead, 83 missing: update of Weiguan rescue
- Relatives of Weiguan victims angry about heavy machinery in Taipei
- British-style lighthouse in Matsu testimony of history
- Williams coasts through first round of Taiwan Open
- Taiwan colleges in crisis as student population shrinks
- Must-see monkey species for Lunar New Year holiday
- Library use up in Taipei in 2015
- Taitung hot air balloon festival organizer awarded
- President-elect prays for Taiwan to remember lessons from catastrophes
- Visitors to Presidential Office building mainly from China
- Airport passenger traffic expected to peak Feb. 13-15
- Couple embracing each other to their death in collapsed building
- Roads surrounding Zhongxiao Bridge to be reopened to traffic Feb. 13
- Yani Tseng hoping to win Olympic medal for Taiwan in 2016
- Developer of collapsed building owns at least 30 plots of land
- Taiwan thanks U.S. for earthquake donations
- Government will consider Google computer to be car's driver
- Nuns who help homeless face eviction in costly San Francisco
- CRAFTS: When in Tokyo, try making a Japanese woodblock print
- Report charges Thai government ignores torture allegations
- NATO, EU sign agreement on cyberdefense cooperation
- Obama administration struggles to craft ceasefire in Syria
- Northern Ireland's 'Game of Thrones' road painted by mistake
- Cruz finishes 3rd in New Hampshire primary, Bush 4th
- Central African Republic to go ahead with elections Sunday
- BC-TEN--St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results
- Subaru recalling 82,661 Tribeca SUVs because hoods can open
- Author of 'Thirteen Reasons Why' has new novel coming
- AP Source: Christie expected to end 2016 White House bid
- BC-APFN-US--Money & Markets Digest
- Mexico arrests mayor of town where 43 students likely killed
- Consider Grand Bahama for a quiet island getaway
- Chechen leader threatens foes in bid to gain Putin's support
- Jack Huston: The 'Ben-Hur' remake was an epic undertaking
- Tax fraud trial postponed for French ex-minister
- Adele holds tour warm-up in LA
- 'Great Expansion' of 1967 showed NHL was for real
- Hertha Berlin reaches German Cup semis after 35 years
- Clothing salesman convicted of killing New York shopkeepers
- Nigeria's army accuse 2 soldiers of arming Boko Haram
- Amid boom in catch, debate rages over lobster license rules
- English Results
- English Standings
- Caddies lose lawsuit against US PGA Tour
- BC-TEN--Argentina Open Results
- Salvador high court orders civil prosecution of ex-president
- Prosecutor requests life sentence for ex-Chad dictator
- Tesla's 4Q net loss doubles but shares up on outlook
- Accused Paltrow stalker discusses desire to marry actress
- Brazilian Results
- Australian deputy prime minister announces retirement
- Copa Libertadores Results
- Aussie Olympic doctor says Rio water bigger worry than Zika
- Church talks help make Cuba 'perfect place for negotiations'
- Apple co-founder is bringing us an even nerdier 'Comic Con'
- Kobe, LeBron share court as Cavaliers beat Lakers 120-111
- Church talks help make Cuba 'perfect place for negotiations'
- Q&A: Assessing Yellen's concerns about economy and markets
- USOC to hire infectious disease specialists for Zika
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Fantasy sports companies defend embattled industry
- Enea AB: Annual Statement 2015
- Finavia Oyj: Appeal of Finnish Lapland Increasing
- Retired rider Dominguez becomes eligible for Hall of Fame
- New GSMA Study Calls for Fundamental Review of Digital Ecosystem Regulations
- Tomi takes a bow at Westminster, dog saved family from fire
- Russia proposes March 1 ceasefire in Syria; US wants it now
- A look at Japan's complex relationship with North Korea
- Afghan policeman opens fire on colleagues, kills 4
- BC-TEN--Taiwan Open Results
- Williams beats Radwanska to reach quarterfinals in Taiwan
- Federal gov't enters Ferguson court case in strong position
- Indian soldier dies after rescue from avalanche in Kashmir
- Rio Tinto posts $866M loss, blames deteriorating economy
- Justice Dept. enters Ferguson court case in strong position
- School bus crash in French port city kills 6 children
- More than 70 injured in train derailment in Egypt
- Rio Tinto posts $866M loss, blames deteriorating economy
- The Latest: Russia slams US for not sharing intel in Syria
- Taiwan earthquake death toll rises to 59; 76 still missing
- Wednesday's Sports in Brief
- The Latest: Russia hits 1,900 targets in Syria in a week
- Dozens detained, life paralyzed by strike in Indian Kashmir
- Oil price drop pushes Total profit down 26 percent
- The Latest: European stocks sink, tracking Asia lower
- 3 missing in Greek helicopter crash
- Sweden cuts key interest rate to minus 0.50 percent
- France makes 6 changes for team to face Ireland in 6 Nations
- Bangladesh court confirms death sentences for 3
- 6 Nations: Biggar recovers to make Wales team for Scotland
- Key developments since North Korea's rocket launch
- Bordeaux suspends 2 players after dressing room altercation
- Poland approves child benefits to aid families, boost births
- Witness: Spouse of Spain princess wanted sports deal 'toll'
- Pacifica: Residents live on the edge of crumbling cliffs
- Turkish military ends operations in Kurdish town of Cizre
- Archaeologists present findings of Chamorros migration
- 7 arrested in attack on Kurdish migrants in northern France
- South African police captain arrested in fatal beatings
- AP PHOTOS: Preparing for the glittering BAFTA awards
- O'Brien, Kearney brothers back for Ireland
- Earthquake death toll rises to 96 as rain poses challenge to rescue work
- Taipei introduces 'Best photo spot' at 12 tourist attractions
- Private groups seeking to make use of idle school structures
- Universities weigh in to help renovate rural primary schools
- Ximending faces risk of losing local features
- Rain forecast for southern Taiwan Friday
- Tainan chicken farm confirmed with H5N2 bird flu infection
- Evidence of how ancient humans crossed Taiwan Strait still scarce
- Deadline for lantern competition entries is Feb. 15
- ‘First seven’ ritual held for deceased quake victims
- Ma, Tsai attend memorial ceremony for earthquake victims
- Venus advances to last 8 at Taiwan Open
- International writers, artists to attend Taipei book fair
- ‘Travel’ the most wanted gift on Valentine’s Day: survey
- Tainan mayor thanks Pope for earthquake condolences
- Flu cases peak during Lunar New Year holiday: CDC
- Tainan water supply back to normal Friday evening: ministry
- Prosecutors arraign builder of collapsed building
- Science park in Tainan mostly unscathed after quake
- Temperatures forecast to dip islandwide starting next Monday
- Completed demolition work on overpass to Zhongxiao Bridge
- Local players face off at doubles semifinals of Taiwan Open
- Born to write: Springsteen memoir coming in September
- Pakistani Oscar-nominated film tackles 'honor' killings
- Actress Sarah Steele juggles 'The Good Wife' and Broadway
- Armstrong, Domingo, McDonald picked for Lincoln Center hall
- 'Downton Abbey' star Brendan Coyle banned from driving
- Police: 21 wounded in grenade attack in Burundi's capital
- Eurozone chief, Germany keep wary eye on Portuguese budget
- A look at what's next for the major players in Syria's war
- Maple Leafs' Kadri fined $5,000 for throat-slashing gesture
- Zika virus has phones ringing at pest control, travel firms
- Jury: Smokers didn't prove Marlboros have defective design
- Poverty scholar among 9 winners of Israeli foundation prize
- 2 foreign race callers among 4 finalists for Santa Anita job
- BC-TEN--St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results
- Kriukov outsprints Norwegians to win in Stockholm
- Greece, creditors still weeks away from bailout targets deal
- Sunderland fires Adam Johnson after guilty pleas in sex case
- Bleisure: Zika casts a pall on some company getaways
- Canadian Pacific creates website to argue for rail merger
- US man pleads guilty in Islamic State case
- Officials in Hawaii create nursery for fast-growing coral
- Mylan and Bank of America slide, TripAdvisor and Cisco climb
- Massive gas leak near Los Angeles plugged after 16 weeks
- Shaq, Yao, Iverson look to take next step to Hall of Fame
- 2017 NHL draft to be held in Chicago
- -AP Sports Digest, AP
- Venezuela top court overrules Congress, grants decree powers
- AP PHOTOS: Pernambuco's unique carnival in maracatu's cradle
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Clinton says Sanders making promises that 'cannot be kept'
- US urges China-Taiwan talks amid uncertainty after election
- Ex-Australian Olympic boxing official Arthur Tunstall dies
- NHL Capsules
- Stars win at Blackhawks to close Central gap to 1 point
- Chinese shuttler Yu given backdated 7-month doping ban
- The Latest: European markets enjoy modest bounce at the open
- Diplomats aim for temporary Syria truce in a week
- WHO: possible Zika vaccines months away from broad trials
- Pakistani intelligence arrests nearly 100 militants
- Jordan king, Iraqi, Saudi officials expected at Munich meet
- Philippines, rebels fortify truce amid stalled peace pact
- Environmentalists fight $7M Duke Energy pollution deal
- New Orleans Mayor Landrieu hails Mardi Gras as a success
- Australian Results
- South Africa wins toss, puts England in to bat in 4th ODI
- Strong earthquake rocks eastern Indonesia; tsunami unlikely
- Cameroon soldiers kill 27 Boko Haram fighters across border
- Barcelona-Real Madrid rivalry spills into Copa del Rey final
- Brisbane lead by 1 in A-League after drawing with Newcastle
- Carter says UAE will put special forces in Syria
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the Middle East this week
- German police say 3rd black box recovered from train wreck
- Mahut beats Troicki to reach Rotterdam semifinals
- Sri Lanka bowls against India in 2nd T20 of 3-game series
- In southern Europe, an astute negotiator unpicks austerity
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- Root century lifts England to 262 all out in 4th ODI
- 4th ODI: South Africa vs England Scoreboard
- Solar eclipse to be highlight of 2016 sky: museum
- Treasures of Holy See on display during Lunar New Year
- Death toll climbs to 112 in Tainan earthquake
- Remote school students collect 100,000 bottle caps for mosaics
- Tainan earthquake death toll ends at 116
- Weather bureau forecasts cooler, wetter weather
- Taiwan's main airport seeing increasing passenger traffic
- US couple charged in scam against HTC chair
- Post-quake reconstruction to begin with working meeting Sunday
- Motorists urged to allow ample travel time after overpass demolition
- Six dangerous buildings in Tainan being torn down
- Get an early warning before a tremor with your smartphone
- Rescue teams gradually leave Tainan
- NTU student in ghost game accident donates organs
- Pregnant women urged to get tested after returning from Zika areas
- Tainan mayor promises legal aid to quake victims
- Taiwan needs to wake up to disaster management
- Vince Gill detours from country on romantic new album
- Senate confirms nominees for State posts and ambassadorships
- Northern California big-wave surf competition gets under way
- Mediator: More progress in talks to resolve Argentina's debt
- Winter Youth Games offer chance for IOC-Norway conciliation
- Autopsy reports found from 1929 Valentine's Day massacre
- Maine governor accused of insensitivity with 'Mr. Chiu' joke
- Police: Dubliner killed and dismembered man found in canal
- Deutsche Bank and Wynn Resorts rise, Pandora tumbles
- Langer shoots 62 to take 4-stroke lead in Chubb Classic
- Cosby's lawyers try again to get his sex assault case tossed
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Friday
- Pope opens Mexico visit after historic stop with patriarch
- FBI: Washington boys located in Mexico in safe condition
- NHL Capsules
- AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
- Things to know about Obama's summit with SE Asian leaders
- Australian Results
- Perth Glory beats Sydney in A-League
- Gunmen kill police officer, wound 2 in Pakistani capital
- Officials: 5 Afghan security men killed in Taliban attack
- Pope-Patriarch meeting seen by Russians as significant
- Award-winning chefs join Army, improve meals for the military
- Chinese visitors to Taiwan during LNY rise 9.9%: reports
- Temperatures continue to slide as cold spell approaches: CWB
- CDC issues travel advisory for Thailand over Zika virus
- Women thrive in Taiwan's diplomatic service
- Venus and Doi face off in Taiwan Open final
- Army holds disinfection efforts after end of rescue missions: MND
- Problem of inadequate qualified tour guides speaking SE Asian languages looms
- Pingxi to fly lantern with fingerprints of 1,000 couples
- Cabinet to set up post-quake relief and reconstruction efforts
- Holiday overseas travelers hit new high: immigration agency
- Government sets priorities for quake reconstruction work
- Prosecutors investigating collapse of Tainan apartment complex
- Venus and Chan sisters win WTA Taiwan Open
- Government to publicize soil liquefaction prone areas
- The Latest: And then there were 6; GOP 2016 field narrows
- Brazil troops battle Zika mosquitoes
- Man United loses 2-1 at Sunderland after late own goal
- Greek Results
- Long's header sends Swansea closer to drop zone
- French Results
- Single Distance Speedskating Worlds Results
- Cross Country World Cup Results
- Chicago man dies in Puerto Rico skydiving accident
- Chelsea set for Champions League with 5-1 Newcastle rout
- Badstuber set to miss rest of season with ankle injury
- Kenyan anti-doping agency investigating bribery allegations
- Noise harder on children than adults, hinders how they learn
- Puerto Rico arrests leader of gang in killing of prosecutor
- Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing of woman, 3 kids
- Mexican Results
- Debate: Republican contenders say no court nominee for Obama
- Unfazed by quake, Lydia Ko wins New Zealand Women's Open
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- Australia beats SAfrica to advance to World Baseball Classic
- LaVine exits All-Star stage for Kobe and the NBA's best
- Opposition activists say Turkey shelling Kurds in Syria
- Republic of Congo: Ex-army chief to run for president
- Indonesian officials, clerics ban Valentine's Day observance
- Putin, Obama discuss Syria, Ukraine
- Egypt policeman's conviction overturned in protester's death
- England restricted to 236 by SAfrica in series-deciding ODI
- Iran exports first oil shipment to Europe since nuclear deal
- 4 UK rowers rescued from Atlantic after boat capsizes
- BC-SKI--WCup-Men's Slalom Results
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Cold start of first work week after extended New Year holiday
- Traffic remains smooth after Zhongxiao Bridge demolition
- Flags flying at half-mast to mourn earthquake victims
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Kaohsiung to inspect old apartment buildings following quake
- China calls on hotline to express sympathy over Taiwan earthquake
- President-elect Tsai to tour nation’s major industries
- President-elect set to begin tour of industrial, agricultural sectors
- Taiwan shares close up 0.04%
- China Airlines wins five 2016 iF Design Awards
- Premier assures no leniency to reconstruction efforts in Tainan
- Bank refuses Weiguan detainee to withdraw cash
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Taiwan shares close almost flat
- Number of foreign students reaches 110,182
- Yung Ta Road reopens for traffic after quake
- Nine South Korean tourists injured in traffic accident
- Mandarin course at Indian top school opened to lure local talent
- Massive cost estimated to repair quake-damaged historical sites
- No question of Tsai toeing Ma's line in cross-strait policy: DPP
- Five bridges cordoned off in Kaohsiung following fatal earthquake
- CGS to announce areas prone to soil liquefaction in 3 levels
- Taiwan, Italy sign pact to avoid double taxation
- Taiwanese street food wins applause from Philippine media
- FSC to order banks to conduct stress tests for Chinese yuan
- Coe meets with Russian athletics chief to discuss doping ban
- Single Distances World Championships Results
- Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup Results
- 2 people missing as weather causes havoc in Spain, Portugal
- Greek Results
- The Latest: LaVine dedicates dunk contest to Flip Saunders
- Scalia's death means loss of key vote in divided cases
- Congo opposition member arrested before strike, is released
- Blood-boosters may give tiny preemies a developmental edge
- Unity government proposed for Libya in new peace effort
- Brazilian Results
- Monday, February 22
- Philippines to sell Marcos jewelry valued at $21 million
- China moves 10 chemical plants after explosion review
- Pope celebrates indigenous in Chiapas as Catholics dwindle
- Dutch tourist survive tiger attack in Nepal says he is lucky
- Japan stocks zoom as poor growth data boosts stimulus hopes
- Fire breaks out at investment event in Indian city of Mumbai
- Facing new sanction threats, North Koreans defiant as ever
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- Australian police seize $900 million in methylamphetamine
- South Korean military helicopter crashes, killing 3 soldiers
- Israel's Olmert denies wrongdoing as he heads to prison
- Space tourism projects at a glance
- Things to know about the space tourism industry
- South Korean military helicopter crashes, killing 3 soldiers
- Space tourism projects at a glance
- Changes to the Board of AB Electrolux
- Enea Showcases Complete Framework for VNF Management at MWC
- Bosnia applies for EU membership
- A private dinner among Kobe's All-Star highlights
- EU calls on Turkey to halt military action in Syria
- 2 killed, more than a dozen injured in Burundi blasts
- Tatars step up resistance to Russian rule over Crimea
- Car blast kills 2 police, injures 2 in Russia's Dagestan
- Poland angry at criticism from US senators over rule of law
- Ugandan presidential candidate arrested while campaigning
- UK reverses decision to stop printing laws on animal skin
- Egypt says Italian student was not arrested before his death
- Boeing confident huge pipeline of Asia orders to stay intact
- UN rights expert urges UK, Sweden to honor Assange decision
- Britain sees 'big issues' on future to resolve at EU summit
- BC-TEN--Dubai Tennis Championships Results
- Image of Asia: Getting ready to go hot air ballooning
- Romania: US Ambassador slams anti-defamation bill
- Cambodian tycoon gets short jailing for beating TV presenter
- North Korea displays rockets, begonias for leader's birthday
- Taiwan shares open higher
- 3,088 chickens culled in Pingtung farm due to H5N2 avian flu
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- France sends condolences over earthquake deaths in Tainan
- V Air to launch flights to Manila in March
- Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan
- HSR adds runs for Lantern Festival starting Feb. 22
- A new chapter on Taiwanese literature - New immigrants and their stories
- Prospective vice mayor visits Taipei city government
- Farglory chief soon asked to pay up: reports
- Draft presidential transition act a priority bill: legislative speaker
- Tsai, Wang discuss Legislative Yuan relocation
- Fee to apply for passports at airport to rise sharply
- ASE tender offer harmful to Taiwan: Siliconware Precision
- Cold snap weakens, but another cold front in store
- Six earthquakes rock eastern Taiwan
- Lee blasts politicians over Diaoyutai
- Local shares extend gains on Asian market rally
- Lack of oversight can come at a price
- TWSE trading on Tuesday
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- 2016 Kenting Music Festival to miss out Spring Wave
- Taiwan's exports decline for 12th consecutive month
- Spring Wave Music, Arts Festival to move to Taipei this year
- Flu season peak in Taiwan seen as continuing into March
- 86 buildings in Tainan deemed unfit for habitation after quake
- Post-quake reconstruction could cost NT$6 billion
- Taiwan’s exports fall for 12 consecutive months
- Ma calls for inspections of old buildings after earthquake
- Taiwan students design origami boat to help eradicate mosquitoes
- Prosecutors demand life for man, accomplice who killed grandfather
- ISU figure skating championships takes place in Taipei Feb. 18
- Egyptian who passed himself off as Syrian tried in Greece
- 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' starts filming, adds del Toro
- ECB chief: parts of Europe banking system 'face challenges'
- Westminster Kennel Club show set to begin; 2,700-plus dogs
- Israeli officer filmed overturning Palestinian's wheelchair
- BC-SKI--WCup-Women's Slalom Results
- Antarctica study: Iceberg nearly erases penguin population
- Dutch Results
- English Results
- Dunn's 5 goals for US highlight 10-0 rout of Puerto Rico
- Doctors: Upsurge in paralysis condition accompanies Zika
- Taylor Swift rocks a crop, Lady Gaga does Bowie at Grammys
- Palestinians renovate church at Jesus' birthplace
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- Lauryn Hill a no-show for The Weeknd Grammys performance
- L.E. Hotels Debuts Its Premier
- 10 detained in Belgian raids over IS recruiting
- Boxing star Manny Pacquiao draws flak for same-sex comment
- Airbus chief brushes off downturn fears
- Sepp Blatter back at FIFA for appeal against 8-year ban
- Syrian troops, Kurdish forces make gains in country's north
- Cavendish and Wiggins teaming up at track cycling worlds
- Russia, Saudis tentatively offer to freeze oil output levels
- The Latest: Russia denies its warplanes hit Syria hospital
- UN: Stopping Zika may require genetically modified insects
- Decade after Materazzi head butt, Zidane the focus in Italy
- Iraqi military helicopter crashes, 9-member crew killed
- Satellite boosts Europe's environmental, border surveillance
- Israeli celebrity rabbi goes to prison for bribery
- German court hears case against ECB anti-crisis program
- Ukraine: 3 soldiers killed, 7 wounded in uptick in fighting
- Obama faces political puzzle in naming Scalia successor
- Replicor to Present Pre-Clinical and Updated Clinical Data on REP 2139-Ca Based Combination Therapy in Chronic HBV and HBV / HDV
- GORER EXCLUDERR Device Reaches Significant Milestone
- Albania's finance minister replaced, no reason given
- Witness: Spanish princess wasn't involved with probed firm
- Philippine rebels kill 6 policemen, wound 8 others in attack
- Barcelona and Luis Suarez lead AP Global Football 10
- Stryker buying Physio-Control for $1.28 billion
- Ivanovic drops just 1 game in beating Gavrilova in Dubai
- EU leaders preparing for Thursday's summit of 2 big crises
- Enevate and Sonim Announce a New Strategic Partnership
- UIEvolution Founder and Interim CEO Satoshi Nakajima Launches Swipe
- CIO STORY Magazine Lists Pacific Controls Among
- The Latest: Pope heads to Mexico's drug heartland
- AP Interview: Sanders' brother shares political odyssey
- John Paul's letters to a woman hint she could have loved him
- Enrique meets old friend as Barca seeks its biggest lead yet
- Taiwan's exports could suffer as in financial crisis: official
- U.S. EPA official to visit Taiwan to launch new cooperation program
- New strain of chestnut-flavored pumpkin developed
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
- DGBAS slashes Taiwan’s GDP growth forecasts for 2016 to 1.8%
- Diaoyutai Islands belong to Taiwan: Tsai
- EPA warns of bad air quality in southern Taiwan as PM2.5 hits red-alert level
- Presidential Office reaffirms ROC sovereignty over Diaoyutais
- Taiwan’s military closely watches China’s missile deployment on contested island
- Yunlin County’s deputy speaker seeks to join the DPP
- Tsai encourages new DPP legislators
- Tainan prosecutors promise thorough probe
- Chen Chu applauds Cabinet for expediting reconstruction efforts in Tainan
- KMT candidate drops out of leadership race
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Son of Japanese victim of 228 Incident to be compensated
- Warmer weather expected for Lantern Festival
- Court rules against UBER drivers
- Regent sets to return to North America
- Taiwan will not accept court ruling on South China Sea disputes
- Taiwan cuts 2016 GDP growth forecast to 1.47%
- New immigrants take part in Lantern Festival activities
- Court sealing assets of collapsed building developer, architects
- DPP to hold congress April 9
- TWSE trading on Wednesday
- Contest held to promote futures trading amid global market turmoil
- Son of Japanese victim of 228 Incident to get US$180,180 in compensation
- Draft amendments to Building Act proposed following quake
- Old building to become Taiwan's first 'comfort women' museum
- Regent Hotels & Resorts sets to return to North America
- South Korean traveler loses undeclared cash to Taiwan customs
- Three mayors to jointly fly a 16-foot lantern at Shifen on Feb. 22
- Canadian arrested in Pingtung for growing marijuana
- Taiwan's Delta Electronics to set up industrial cluster in India
- College racial tensions to play out on TV drama
- Puerto Rico approves bill to restructure power company
- Review: Thriller by ex-CIA man is full of action and twists
- The Latest: Bush touts his ability to rebuild the military
- British defense secretary visits contested Falklands Islands
- British defense secretary visits contested Falklands Islands
- Pipeline opponents ask board to consider new US oil exports
- GAO upholds Northrop Grumman bomber contract over protests
- AP Source: Chris Bosh resumes taking blood thinners
- Foreign holdings of US Treasury debt rose to record
- After all these years, Riviera holds its own against best
- Champions League Results
- Benfica edges Zenit 1-0 in Champions League with late goal
- Review finds Guantanamo prisoner was 'low-ranking' militant
- Researchers study Arctic beluga whales with dive data
- Spotify's Top 10 most viral tracks
- Rates on US Treasury bills fall at weekly auction
- Obama: US will keep looking to hit IS targets in Libya
- Actress' Instagram post draws attention of authorities
- Argentine Results
- Chinese ship to leave Australia to search for Flight 370
- Australian miner finds huge 404-carat diamond in Angola
- The Latest: Texas inmate executed for killing store clerk
- Copa Libertadores Results
- South China Sea key on agenda for Bishop's visit to Beijing
- Copa Libertadores Results
- Roadside bomb kills 4 people in southern Philippines
- US stealth jets fly over S. Korea amid N. Korea standoff
- ABN Amro reports big jump in 2015 net profit
- Israel's first NBA player Omri Casspi having breakout season
- S. Koreans' stomachs latest front in standoff with North
- 10 people who have died due to exploding Takata air bags
- As deaths rise, so do chances of total Takata air bag recall
- Prosecutors raid South Korea's swimming federation
- Israeli mayor 'happy for help' from Hezbollah threats
- Los Angeles unveils logo for 2024 Olympics bid
- Top EU politician applauds Merkel's migrant stance
- Virgin Australia flight to LA diverted over bomb threat hoax
- Russian authorities charge 7 of plotting acts of terrorism
- Lawyers clash with protesters in India over student's arrest
- Iran snubs Doha proposal, won't freeze on oil output level
- Virgin Australia flight to LA diverted over bomb threat hoax
- Airbus, Boeing announce $3B airplane deals at Singapore show
- NYC-bound flight diverted twice, lands after 30 travel hours
- Moldova: leader in Romania for talks on $65 million loan
- The Latest: European markets led by banks, commodity stocks
- Noah picks Monfils for Davis Cup despite criticism of venue
- Sears blames bad sushi for Australian Open collapse
- UN: Afghan children are being recruited to fight in war
- Springboks's Lambie out 12 weeks with dislocated shoulder
- Russian cyclist Zabelinskaya accepts 18-month doping ban
- Bombardier to cut about 7,000 jobs, hire for growth areas
- Kosovo opposition in rally asking government to step down
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Magnitude 5.1 earthquake in Taitung County
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Central bank Governor turns down offer for Premier
- New cold front to arrive in Taiwan late Friday: CWB
- Lee contradicts himself over Diaoyutai statement: Presidential Office
- Economic Daily News: new government should hitch ride in trade pact
- H.K. university dropout given 15 years in jail in Taiwan for murder
- Taiwan shares close up 1.22 percent
- Cabinet denies opening to Chinese stakes in local IC design
- Blood donation urgently needed in Taipei: TBSF
- MOE to promote joint recruitment to meet immigrants’ language teacher shortage
- Japanese real estate company to build more malls in Taiwan
- V Air to increase flights from Taiwan to Nagoya, Chiang Mai
- Ma plans trip to allies in the Americas
- U.S. dollar close higher on Taipei forex
- TWSE trading on Thursday
- Taipei’s EMSS helped save over a hundred lives: TCFD
- TSMC shares soar on guidance upgrade
- Government will stand up for Taiwanese fishers: premier
- The Legislative Yuan on the frontline of reform
- A Silent Revolution: The Rise of Taiwanese Identity
- Quake death toll rises to 117
- First transition talks to take place Friday
- Ma could visit Guatemala and Belize: media
- Israeli archaeologists discover 7,000-year-old settlement
- The Latest: Opening arguments ex-BP rig supervisor's trial
- Stocks rising again on higher oil prices and factory orders
- Albania postpones obsolete aircraft auction
- Report: Large explosion in Ankara injures several people
- Muslim man sues US gun range for refusing him service
- Authorities investigate 2 legs left in Australian trash dump
- WORLD SPORTS DIGEST at 0000 GMT
- Splitter to miss Olympics recovering from hip surgery
- BC-TEN--Delray Beach Open Results
- Cardinal says can meet Australian sex abuse victims in Rome
- Music video service Vevo aims to launch paid service
- Apple Pay launches in China where e-payments widely used
- Voting starts in Uganda election seen as challenge to leader
- The Pakistani women risking all to fight for their rights
- In Egypt, clamp on academic freedoms sparks scholar backlash
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Reports: Syrian man behind deadly Ankara car bomb attack
- Obama planning historic trip to Cuba to cement warmer ties
- Protests against student leader's arrest in India spreads
- Obama planning historic trip to Cuba to cement warmer ties
- The Latest: Turkey airstrikes hits Kurdish positions in Iraq
- Copa Libertadores Results
- Copa Libertadores Glance
- NBA's trade deadline approaching, so buckle up
- 2010 Gulf spill: Pollution trial ongoing for rig supervisor
- The Latest: Turkey premier: Syrian Kurdish links to attack
- ZTE Secured Over 30% of 4G Shipments, and Grew Its Wireless Business in 2015
- Top German court rejects challenge to law against bestiality
- Australian boxer retires after being told he risks blindness
- F1's Manor appoints Indonesia's Haryanto as race driver
- More than 2,800 vehicles stuck on Greek-Bulgarian border
- Defending champion Dukurs leads skeleton worlds after 2 runs
- Sri Lanka pick Herath in WT20 squad after 2 years
- UN court to announce Karadzic verdicts March 24
- Germany: PEGIDA leader faces trial in April for incitement
- 'Mob Wives' reality star Angela 'Big Ang' Raiola has died
- Biden: Obama seeks justice who enjoys Republican support
- Eurozone chief defends banks, cautions against crisis rut
- Holman shoots 7-under 64 for 1-shot lead in Malaysia
- Zimbabwe politicians argue over crocodiles, underwear theft
- Good service, atmosphere keeps indie retailers in the game
- Glance: Turkey's friends and foes in the Syria conflict
- Taiwan shares open lower
- 1st power transition meeting held Friday morning
- MAC chief meets with visiting Chinese official
- New legislative session kicks off Friday
- Taiwan shares close up 0.12 percent
- Taipei vice mayor to take office Feb.22
- New Taipei City mayor cautious on Hon Hai spat
- Premier delivers report to Legislature Friday
- People eying increase in jobs, wages under new government: poll
- Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Black sneakers hit Taiwan stores
- Passenger stopped at airport with big stash of Japanese yen
- MOFA defends Ma travel plans
- TWSE trading on Friday
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Taiwan shares boosted by late-session buying
- Dust wave from China to arrive Saturday afternoon
- Cloud Gate Dance Theatre makes art as ways of life
- Taiwan's IC sector to outperform global growth in 2016: IEK
- No new pledges by president on overseas visit: foreign minister
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Philippines to promote D.E.A.R. reading program
- Brazil's central bank says economy shrank 4.08 pct in 2015
- US asked Russia not to bomb near US commandos in Syria
- With Rio schedule change, Allyson Felix seeks 200-400 double
- El Nino weakens a tad, but US won't feel that for months
- Wal-Mart and Discovery Communications tumble, IBM rises
- At Oscars, the name on lips and envelopes is 'Chivo'
- Rare Spider-Man comic sells at auction for $454,100
- Tim Smyczek advances to Delray Beach quarterfinals
- US Olympic team expects Krzyzewski to be the coach in Rio
- Game designer Kojima, filmmaker del Toro reunite at summit
- Twitter stock gets $2.25M vote of confidence from 2 execs
- Feds: VimpelCom to pay $795M in US bribery case
- Friday, February 26
- Colombia suspends safe passage for rebel peace negotiators
- UN says conflict in Ukraine has affected 580,000 children
- Facing tight race, Clinton questions Sanders' party ties
- Getzlaf has point, assist; Ducks beat Canucks 5-2
- China to make permanent residency easier for foreigners
- After Palestine talk, Harvard donor stops sponsoring events
- Uganda's long-time leader takes lead in provisional results
- Copa Libertadores Glance
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- War hollows out front-line Iraqi town
- With cap set to soar, trade deadline mostly brought caution
- Pakistan wants police to probe suspects over attack in India
- AP News Guide: A look at the 'affluenza' teen case
- With cap set to soar, trade deadline mostly brought caution
- Cameron, EU leaders still have 'lot to do' to reach deal
- Copa Libertadores Results
- Takanashi secures season title with victory in Finland
- Eyewitness: Helicopter fell from sky into Pearl Harbor
- Calif. board rejects measure specifying condom use in porn
- Kosovo opposition lawmakers block parliament with tear gas
- Australian Results
- German, French ministers plan Ukraine trip amid turmoil
- Spanish police arrest 6th Chinese bank exec in fraud probe
- Skeleton World Championship Results
- Woman with liver cancer ordered to jail for parole violation
- US consumer prices unchanged in January
- Yahoo board forms committee to review options
- Chang Kuo-wei's succession at Evergreen Group reportedly stymied
- China accuses US of militarizing South China Sea
- Cameron: Deal means Britain won't be part of EU 'superstate'
- U.S. petition to recognize Taiwan fails to meet signature threshold
- KMT candidates discuss party assets
- Legislature could set up special asset committee
- 47 people suffer carbon monoxide poisoning while eating hotpot
- Cold air, moisture brings snow to mountainous areas
- Keelung City Public Library holds New Immigrant book fair
- Chinese names could be removed from indigenous IDs
- Hon Hai reportedly proposes 650 billion yen bailout for Sharp
- A Visit to (Room) No.7 – 6 Travelers’ Anecdotes
- Housing transaction value plunges over 20% in 2015
- Ko decries “ROC esthetic”
- Dust cloud from China arrives Saturday afternoon
- US tourist dies in hit-and-run accident in Puerto Rico
- Delaware eyes tax reforms, incentives for DowDupont ag unit
- Record number of astronaut wannabes apply to NASA _ 18,300
- Kesha goes to court in NYC over clash with producer Dr. Luke
- A glance at the main political players in Libya
- Italian Standings
- Business Highlights
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Israel harnesses skills of soldiers on the autism spectrum
- Fiji hunkers down as formidable cyclone nears main islands
- The Latest: Russia criticizes rejection of Syria resolution
- Egypt's president opens Africa investment conference
- Kiev demonstrators attack Russian banks
- In Norway, Iraqi migrants reunited with their runaway cat
- Miyahara dominant in free skate to claim Four Continents
- More men suffering burnout syndrome: psychiatrist
- Taiwan Lantern Festival opens with shows
- Myanmar carrier suspends flights to Taiwan
- Four expected to register for KMT chair by-election on Feb. 22
- Finnish man placed in shelter after using up money in Taiwan
- Taiwan’s military unchanged in position not to develop nuclear weapons: MND
- Gro Brundtland Week highlights sustainable development
- Central, southern Taiwan to see nice weather for lantern festival
- Yanshuei Beehive Fireworks Festival kicks off two-day bombardment tour
- Taipower to take measures to assure steady power supply this summer
- Domestic fuel prices to rise by NT$0.9 per liter Monday
- Former 'comfort women' remembered as 'brave and big-hearted'
- Visits to Taiwan Lantern Festival expected to top 10 million
- Germany wins Nordic Combined team sprint
- Spanish Results
- BC-SKI--WCup-Men's Downhill Results
- Errani trounces Strychova to win Dubai tennis title
- Turkey insists Syrian Kurdish militia behind Ankara attack
- West Brom captain is 'disgusted' after being hit by coin
- Ibrahimovic scores 2 and makes 2 as PSG routs Reims 4-1
- Colombia president reports 7 rebels die in clash
- Supreme Court scuffle triggering a constitutional clash
- Broncos outclass host Wigan 42-12 in rugby league
- Spanish Summaries
- Benfica wins to provisionally catch Sporting
- Sturm beats Chudinov on points in rematch for WBA title
- Ken Roczen holds off Ryan Dungey in AMA Supercross in Texas
- From favorite Salman to flop Sexwale, FIFA hopefuls assessed
- US drone crashes in southern Afghanistan; no injuries
- Police: Multiple people dead in Michigan shootings
- Warriors ride hot shooting for 115-112 victory over Clippers
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- The Latest: Police: 6 dead, 3 injured in Michigan shootings
- Japan's Nomura wins Women's Australian Open by 3 strokes
- Police: 6 dead, 3 injured in 'random' Michigan shootings
- USB-IF Offers Guidance to Industry for Design Compliance of USB Devices
- Western Sydney moves into 1st place in A-League after draw
- Dubai construction giant Arabtec posts $627 million loss
- Australian Marcus Fraser wins inaugural Malaysian tournament
- Fire damages future refugee home in eastern Germany
- Pope to Catholic leaders: Don't allow executions this year
- F1 preseason kicks off with teams targeting Mercedes again
- Italian Summaries
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Air quality remains poor in central, southern Taiwan
- Evergreen family feud over succession intensifies
- Mercury to drop Monday night: CWB
- Taiwan shares close up 0.02%
- United Daily News: KMT's reforms not just internal party matter
- Legislator pledges to abolish displaying Sun Yat-sen portraits
- Five-star hotel offering free feast for those born Feb. 29
- 314 Kaohsiung bridges confirmed damaged by earthquake
- Next government to build long-term care system: President-elect
- Asustek listed world's 4th-most admired computer company
- TWSE trading on Monday
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Taichung launches contingency plans as air quality worsens
- New Year Festival with Vietnamese new residents in New Taipei City
- National Chiao Tung University to raise funds for 120 chairs
- We can do without any more donations: Tainan City Mayor
- Taiwan to ban partially hydrogenated oils in 2018
- New government to seek development of green energy industry
- Pope donates US$50,000 for Tainan quake relief
- Satisfaction with police hits new high, distrust of judges also high
- Ajax beats Excelsior 3-0; PSV stays top of Dutch Eredivisie
- Spanish Results
- BC-SKI--WCup-Women's Super-G Results
- German Summaries
- Dalai Lama assures faithful he's in good health
- EU, US suggest postponing Macedonia election
- New Zealand 43-1 at tea on day 3, 2nd test vs. Australia
- Argentina grouped with Chile in Copa America draw
- China Mobile and ZTE Launch 5G-Oriented Future Network Architecture
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America
- New Zealand 121-4 at stumps on day 3, 2nd test vs. Australia
- New Zealand vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Sorry, no kangaroos: Service-animal impostors face crackdown
- McCullum out for 25 in final test innings for New Zealand
- Slender towers rise to dizzying heights on NYC skyline
- NHL Capsules
- Davis scores team-record 59 points in Pelicans win
- Wild beat Blackhawks 6-1 in team's 1st outdoor game
- 4G Connections Hit One Billion as Mobile Broadband Momentum Extends to the Developing World
- PEARL by OTR eSE is Extended to Use by Samsung on Its Galaxy A5, A7 and A9 Smartphones
- Suspect in fatal Michigan shootings expected in court
- AP EXCLUSIVE: Damning study finds a 'whitewashed' Hollywood
- Global Operators, Google and the GSMA Align Behind Adoption of Rich Communications Services
- Protests that led to caste violence in north India near end
- Gunfire rocks site where Indian forces, rebels in standoff
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Asia
- Bangladesh editor admits bogus stories fed by military
- ZTE Introduces Blade V7 and Blade V7 Lite, With Flawless Metallic Design
- Luxury fashion world upending tradition to join digital age
- In Syria, heavy fighting cuts off road to city off Aleppo
- Iran filmmaker says appeals court gave him 1-year sentence
- Quintiles Named to Fortune Magazine's 2016 List of
- Polish state archive releases secret file on ex-president
- Healy and Ross to return for Ireland against England
- Campaign promises and track record of FIFA candidate Salman
- EU police agency opens new unit to tackle migrant smuggling
- Record-setting British pilot Eric 'Winkle' Brown dies at 97
- Cuba sending 9,000 soldiers to fight Zika virus
- CDC team kicks off Zika study in Brazil focused on Zika
- KasasaR Launches New Auto Loan Program, Kasasa FuelTM
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Lantern Festival activities spread throughout northern Taiwan
- Poor air quality persists in southern Taiwan
- Strong cold air mass to send mercury down to 11 degrees: CWB
- Airport MRT to miss March deadline
- Taiwan shares close up 0.1%
- Tsai promises criteria for Sun portraits
- Evergreen Group announces management changes amid family feud
- Tsai open to business leaders joining Cabinet
- Taiwan will not be 'troublemaker': DPP think tank member
- Over 60 percent pre-retirees hoping to retire in five years: survey
- 'Protect family' referendum proposal rejected
- Manufacturing output records biggest decline since 2009: MOEA
- TWSE trading on Tuesday
- Taiwan shares close up after 6th day of consecutive rises
- Farglory tycoon questioned by prosecutors
- Taiwan funding helps Kiribati airport upgrade project
- A soccer dream in Jian yu-ting
- Le Cordon Bleu could provide culinary program in Taiwan soon
- EVA chairman not joining first flight to Istanbul amid succession battle
- Taiwan records 320 severe flu cases in a week, highest in 5 years
- DPP lawmaker to appeal against Ma victory
- ATM transactions in Taiwan reach NT$10.14 trillion
- Taiwan, Myanmar to hold second bilateral business council meeting
- Over 2,000 black-faced spoonbills wintering in Taiwan
- First large-scale disaster prevention drill to be held this year: Premier
- MANDARIN ORIENTAL, TAIPEI WELCOMES “THE GODFATHER OF MODERN RESTAURANT CUISINE IN THE UK”
- Anti Additive launches food safety label
- Farmers cry over low lemon price
- Foreign investment in Taiwan shows rapid increase
- Taiwan acts to stop Zika at borders
- Freeway traffic control measures announced for 228 holiday
- Keelung harbor to serve as one of Princess Cruises' home ports
- Verizon to buy fiber-optic business for about $1.8 billion
- IAAF suspends Kenyan chief for potential doping wrongdoing
- The Latest: Man says he called cops on driver before attacks
- FIFA candidate Champagne files complaint against UEFA, Asia
- Pittsburgh-area company to plead in Chinese electrodes case
- SES Strongly Advocates and Supports Future 5G Deployment in Europe
- BC-TEN--Brasil Open Results
- Assange lawyers request overturn of arrest warrant
- US wants leadership role for India in Asia-Pacific region
- Singer Don McLean pleads not guilty to more charges in Maine
- US: NKorea offered peace talks with US, bailed over nukes
- Experts identify 2 other possible Syria chemical attacks
- Pitaro named chair of Disney consumer products, interactive
- Experts: The FBI's iPhone-unlocking plan for Apple is risky
- Appeals court to consider challenge to federal water rules
- English Results
- US, Canada to seek 40 percent cut in Lake Erie phosphorus
- 'Indiana Jones' cinematographer Douglas Slocombe dies at 103
- Classical pianist wins $2.5 million for car crash injuries
- United Tech says combination with Honeywell not feasible
- Anderson Varejao officially joins Warriors
- Canadian teenager dies after Pearl Harbor helicopter crash
- Damage to India canal highlights Delhi water vulnerability
- ZTE Austria and T-Mobile Austria Successfully Complete Test of 400G Transmission
- NBA LEADERS
- WADA says Argentina now compliant with anti-doping code
- NHL Capsules
- Management Changes in AB Electrolux
- Details only deepen mystery surrounding Kalamazoo shootings
- Germany: highest surplus since reunification in 2015
- The Latest: Calais migrants face deadline to move out
- Business leaders urge Britain to stay in EU
- Toshiba Launches New Line-up of Image Recognition Processors for Monocular Cameras
- Swedish court gives doctor 10 years for abducting woman
- Recording studio, a favorite of Bowie, to close next month
- Asian Champions League Glance
- Book Review: Author Alison Gaylin delivers stunning story
- Berdych returns to Czech Davis Cup squad to play Germany
- Study finds anti-AIDS vaginal ring partially protects women
- Review: 'Fuller House' may please fans (but no one else)
- South African woman pleads not guilty to 1997 kidnapping
- Book Review: Novel probes fiery end of airship era
- UK and GSMA Partner on Mobile Technology to Fight Global Poverty
- BC-TEN--Dubai Tennis Championships Results
- SES and Gogo Sign Major Satellite Capacity Deal to Meet Growing Demand for Inflight Connectivity over the Americas
- Russell Reynolds Associates Launches The Center for Leadership Insight to Address the Most Vexing Boardroom Challenges
- Athletes, actress set to judge $1 million tech TV contest
- Mars recalls candy bars in 55 countries after plastic find
- Senator says China behaving like a bully in Asia-Pacific
- US home sales climbed in January despite weaker economy
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- US-China tensions persist despite progress on NKorea
- Arms sales to Taiwan ensures its democracy: U.S. admiral
- Chinese tourist killed in Kenting electric car accident
- Another cold front to approach Taiwan Sunday
- Defense minister vows to improve military police training
- Cheap admission for govt. employees to be revoked in Taipei
- NCC approves TVBS shareholding change
- Taiwanese use record number of sleeping pills in 2014
- Exchange Student having fun on Chinese New Year with Lantern drawing
- DPP warns of vote on party assets
- White Terror series: Director Pai Ko Exhibition
- Revenue of science parks posts first drop in five years in 2015
- Defense minister lauds military's relief efforts in Tainan earthquake
- Tsai to form Cabinet trade talk office
- TWSE trading on Wednesday
- EasyCard Corp. fined for falsely promoting controversial cards
- Bel Air welcomes 2-star Michelin chef - Guillaume Galliot
- 600,000 buildings qualified for inspection subsidy: Executive Yuan
- China tightens censorship on film award broadcast
- Taiwan shares move lower amid global market volatility
- Export orders fall for 10th consecutive month in Jan.
- Milk fish prices to remain high until September at earliest
- TaiwanICDF recruiting volunteers for this year's overseas program
- Tsai gives 3 little pigs to Hillary Clinton
- UK gorilla doing well after delivery by emergency cesarean
- Hungarian police detain Frenchman suspected of homicide
- US Congress backs court challenge to Obama's climate plan
- Thousands of Palestinian teachers protest, demand raises
- Hungary opposition upset about referendum being blocked
- BC-TEN--Qatar Ladies Open Results
- EU, UN criticize Balkan police crackdown on Afghan migrants
- Brother of Guatemala's ex-vice president arrested
- Research: Organisations Need to Leverage Collaboration Technology to Improve Their Competitive Position
- TV's 'black-ish' takes child's eye view of police violence
- Copa Libertadores Results
- Ski Jumping World Cup Results
- Argentine Standings
- Fed vice chair: Too soon to know effects of market moves
- Copa Libertadores Results
- Dempsey scores pair, but Seattle draws 2-2 with Club America
- US, Brazilian health teams brave slums to start Zika study
- As drought hammers countryside, many in Haiti go hungry
- New Delhi police arrest 2 students in sedition case
- Amnesty criticizes India for intolerance of dissent
- Connecticut's top court to hear Kennedy cousin murder case
- Electrolux Capital Markets Day 2016
- ZTE and Korea Telecom Showcase Pre5G at MWC 2016
- Secondhand clothes from Israel popular at Gaza flea market
- SKF Strengthens Group Management
- Airbus profit rises as aircraft deliveries grow
- Beijing overtakes NYC as 'Billionaire Capital of the World'
- Kenya to present proposed doping legislation next week
- Lowe's revenue jumps in 4Q as housing market warms
- F1 approves new qualifying for 2016, faster car for 2017
- Image of Asia: Early morning in an Indian train station
- Egypt: "Personal reasons" behind murder of Italian student
- Moody's strips Brazil of investment grade status
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Unemployment rate stays flat in January
- Cold, wet weather to last until Saturday in northern Taiwan
- Reports say Japan's Sharp accepts bid from Hon Hai
- Taiwan shares close up 1%
- It’s best to put higher education plan on hold: DPP
- New immigrant sisters defy destiny by successfully running a fast food shop
- Anti-nuclear protest set for March 12
- Turboprop aircraft crash rate in Taiwan above global average: ASC
- Bills related to party assets go to committee Friday
- Taiwan shares end above 8,300 points, led by Hon Hai
- Google Maps to show restaurant inspection reports in Taipei
- Sharp takeover to raise Taiwan’s profile
- Sharp to remain independent following Hon Hai buyout (update)
- Taiwan donates US$20,000 to storm-torn Fiji
- Verdict in Beitou schoolgirl murder expected Friday
- Niue cargo ship aground in north off Penghu
- President-elect aims to build 'smart' machinery capital in Taichung
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Taiwan's regular substantive wage hit 8-year high in 2015: DGBAS
- University to launch Taiwan's first 'multi-specialty' program
- Japan's Sharp accepts takeover, Foxconn not ready to sign
- Oscar predictions: What will win and what should win
- Foreign Ministry to send more Mandarin teachers overseas
- Taiwan reiterates its sovereignty over Diaoyutai Islands
- Australia, New Zealand envoys join CEOs in 'homeless' fundraiser
- MOEA glad about Hon Hai-Sharp deal
- Corporate governance seminars planned
- Columbine shooter's mother, years later, cringes at copycats
- Canadiens apologize for re-tweeting questionable user names
- Protesters block statue unveiling of anti-Semitic official
- Murray Energy idling West Virginia coal mine
- Stanford creates world's biggest scholarship program
- Charges dismissed against ex-NHL player in domestic incident
- Gene Haas brings his NASCAR recipe to Formula One
- Duchess of Cambridge practices tennis with Andy Murray's mom
- "Embrace of the Serpent", an Amazonian sight at the Oscars
- With choice words, US commander criticizes China
- English Results
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- The Latest: Hawaii helicopter pilot in the National Guard
- Kerry raps Rubio for blocking US ambassador to Mexico pick
- WHO's Chan praises Brazilian government response to Zika
- Man not guilty by reason of insanity for airplane assault
- Obama's sacrificial lamb: High-court pick to face long odds
- The Latest: SF sheriff responds to immigration policy
- Henderson tied for early lead at Australian Ladies Masters
- Obama's sacrificial lamb: High-court pick to face long odds
- Lawyer: US citizen, father of detainee, also held in Iran
- NHL Capsules
- Curry ties NBA record, now has 3s in 127 consecutive games
- UN human rights chief seeks Security Council action on Libya
- Pakistan cricket team will travel to India for World T20
- Eurozone inflation revised down to 0.3 percent
- Report: SAfrica bowler Tsotsobe investigated in fixing case
- Keeping Ibrahimovic now the priority for runaway leader PSG
- The Latest: Turkey warns Kurds against threats during truce
- Thousands of refugees, migrants stranded across Greece
- North Korea tells people to work harder in loyalty campaign
- 'Old Yeller' named all-time family favorite
- 5 African leaders in Burundi to push for talks to end crisis
- Year after Nemtsov killing, Russian opposition under threat
- Raikkonen fastest in morning session of F1 preseason testing
- Explosion hits police station in northeast Nigeria city
- New analysis confirms OFEVR (nintedanib) slows disease progression in IPF and reduces risk of acute exacerbations
- Nick Kyrgios beats Berdych to reach semifinals in Dubai
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Acquires By Kilian
- UAE wins toss, bowls first against Sri Lanka
- Applications for US jobless benefits rise to still-low level
- Czechs allow extradition of Ivory Coast national to US
- Taiwan shares open higher
- More riders of large-sized motorcycles die in traffic crashes
- Strong cold front to hit Taiwan Feb. 29
- Ma to visit two Central America nations
- Taiwan shares close up 0.54 percent
- President to visit two Central America nations (update)
- China’s foreign minister refers to ROC Constitution
- Prison sentences in case against Ting Hsin affiliate
- “Mother Wen” brings warmth and power to Miaoli
- Four qualified to run for KMT chairmanship
- Life in prison for Beitou school murderer
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Air pollution more alarming than expected: Tsai
- 13 years and 6 months for KMT's Lin Yi-shih
- TWSE trading on Friday
- Taiwan shares end up as buying rotates to non-high tech stocks
- DPP lawmaker's proposal to remove Sun Yat-sen pictures rejected
- U.S. support for Taiwan's TPP bid conditional on pork issue: premier
- 5 female winners announced for Gro Brundtland Award
- President to make transit stops in U.S. on Central America trip
- Industrial production index fell for 9th consecutive month: MOEA
- Velo-City Global 2016 to kick off in Taipei
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Sharp sends delegation to meet Hon Hai chairman
- DPP will seek to maintain cross-strait peace under ROC Constitution
- Domestic gasoline prices could drop next week
- Tsai talks up land planning, labor in Taichung and Changhua
- Hon Hai: talks with Sharp under way
- Veteran diplomat Loh I-Cheng passes away
- For a few Oscar doc nominees, films incite change
- EU lawmakers call for arms embargo against Saudi Arabia
- No, smartphones aren't that innovative: Why pay is lagging
- Israel slams Iranian compensation for Palestinian attackers
- AP Interview: Syria's need for humanitarian help rises
- DNA testing reunites Colombian sisters after 30 years
- Google will back Apple in court against the FBI
- The Latest: Debate a chance for rivals to try to slow Trump
- BC-TEN--Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results
- Cruise ship food: 10,680 hot dogs just tip of the iceberg
- Turkey frees 2 journalists from jail after high court ruling
- NBA Capsules
- Shrinking Japan: The numbers behind a country in transition
- Blues vs Highlanders Super Rugby result
- The Latest: IOC president Bach speaks at FIFA congress
- The Latest: Albania won't take migrants blocked in Greece
- 3 British tourists die while climbing waterfalls in Vietnam
- Swedish media say minor freed from Islamic State back home
- Belgium charges Swiss bank UBS with organizing tax evasion
- Moldova: top prosecutor will resign, calls for reforms
- IOC notified by Dutch member of published assault claims
- Uganda: Mass arrests following disputed presidential poll
- UAE win the toss and bowling first vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup
- AP PHOTOS: With ink-stained fingers, Iranians cast ballots
- With CDs, Phil Collins says: Take a (new) look at me now
- US, global stocks rise on US economic data, China pledge
- U.S. repeats calls for China to be flexible in cross-strait ties
- International cycling conference highlights Taipei's biking culture
- Ko slammed over 228 absence
- Tainan commemorates earthquake victims
- Taiwan sees increase in fires in 2015
- Students, university clash over 228
- Funeral service held for 117 victims in Tainan earthquake
- Tsai to resolve conflicts of interest: DPP
- Hon Hai, Sharp to sign bailout agreement on March 7: report
- Strong cold air mass to hit Taiwan next Monday
- Taiwan university signs MOU with Philippine counterpart
- Taipei to hold North Gate photo contest
- President Ma sees China's remarks on ROC Constitution as positive
- No more food waste – A new life for food scrap
- APNewsBreak: Ex-Venezuela soccer boss accepts US extradition
- Honeywell offer for United Tech worth more than $90 billion
- Bangladesh put up 133-8 vs UAE in Asia Cup
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Joel McHale memoir-self-help guide coming in November
- Canada's Kaillie Humphries wins women's bobsled World Cup
- Review: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' latest a 'Mess,' indeed
- BC-SKI--WCup-Men's Giant Slalom Results
- Summer sports federations approve new rules on governance
- Suspended Aurier allowed to return to PSG squad next month
- Lennie Baker, voice of Sha Na Na's 'Blue Moon,' dies at 69
- Italian Standings
- US finds sophisticated actors hacked Ukrainian electric grid
- Dutch Results
- French Results
- French Standings
- Director: Ohio unlikely to allow sediment dumping in lake
- Figures on government spending and debt
- German Results
- Scottish Results
- English Standings
- Mexican Results
- Indonesian prosecutors seek jail terms for traffickers
- NHL Capsules
- NBA Capsules
- Officials: Shooting suspect had criminal record in 2 states
- Friday's Sports in Brief
- MSNBC's Melissa Harris-Perry refusing to appear for show
- Inventor Alfred E. Mann dies; helped develop pacemakers
- Iran reformists performing well in early election results
- Shin takes 2-stroke lead into final round of Ladies Masters
- Kobayashi leads Kawasaki over Hiroshima in J-League opener
- Wind, snowfall delay women's World Cup super-G in Andorra
- Russia stops airstrikes in Syria ceasefire areas
- China warns of continuing terrorist threat in Xinjiang
- The Latest: IS fighters attack Syrian border town
- Danish farming, environment minister resigns, crisis averted
- AP Source: Infantino pay less than his No 2 in new-look FIFA
- SE Asian foreign ministers voice concerns on South China Sea
- Arson attack at KMT headquarters
- No definitive date for signing deal: Hon Hai, Sharp
- Low temperature warning issued
- Taipei City Mayor breaks promise not to cry on Feb. 28
- No appeal of Japanese 228 victim compensation ruling: foundation
- Criminals can be forgiven but crimes must be reprimanded: vice president-elect
- Severe flu epidemic wanes: CDC
- Over 12,000 chickens, geese culled because of bird flu
- Pope Francis gives unity symbol to Argentine president Macri
- Heavy security presence in Somalia capital after twin blasts
- India dismisses Pakistan for 83 in Asia Cup
- German Results
- Asia Cup: India-Pakistan Result
- This year, the Spirit Awards to provide Oscar counterpoint
- Scottish Standings
- One-year spaceman sees mission as 'steppingstone' to Mars
- Italian Results
- Aston Villa holds on in 1st half before 2-1 defeat to Stoke
- West Brom claim victory hard earned over Crystal palace
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- "Fifty Shades" domina los Razzies con 5 premios
- BC--Americas Digest
- Clinton cruises to big win over Sanders in South Carolina
- NHL Capsules
- Curry hits winning 3, sets record as Warriors beat Thunder
- 3 stabbed when violence erupts at KKK rally in California
- Iranian reformists set to win all Tehran parliamentary seats
- Rangers win 3-2 as Stars spurn another chance to boost lead
- Indian police say man fatally stabs 14 relatives, hangs self
- Iraq repels IS attack on Baghdad suburb of Abu Ghraib
- Snowfall causes delay of women's combined event in Andorra
- Ebony celebrates Black Hollywood on the Oscar's eve
- Russia's world-beating walkers return from doping bans
- Quincy Jones will discuss diversity, but not on Oscar show
- Salt Lake City police battle rock-throwers after shooting
- Chasing 3rd straight win, Pinturault leads GS after 1st run
- Police: Virginia officer fatally shot day after swearing-in
- Saudi police: 6 wanted in murder of anti-terrorism officer
- Pope: Nations need to share burden of helping migrants
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Danish Results
- English Standings
- Temperatures drops sharply in northern Taiwan
- Chan sisters win Doha doubles
- Southern Taiwan suffers poor air quality Monday
- 2016 Oscars announced: Spotlight winner for Best Picture
- Oscar: DiCaprio finally wins after five nominations while Spotlight shocks all
- Yunlin County to resume ecoforestry plan
- President-elect visits Delta Group for green energy solutions
- Government urged to allow Dalai Lama to visit Taiwan
- Economic Daily News: Where's the G-20's beef?
- Taipei water prices to be raised by nearly 30% on March 1
- Taiwanese plays vital role in Oscar-winning animation 'Inside Out'
- Water rate in Taipei go up nearly 30% from Mar 1
- Academy Awards take on issues beyond #OscarsSoWhite
- Government Fab Truck program to tour 500 campuses by year-end
- Fujimoto to lead negotiations with Hon Hai: Sharp
- President-elect vows support for new energy industries
- Luminous fiber 'Lumi Long' ready for commercialization: TTRI
- Leap day presents dilemma for parents-to-be
- Pou Chen plant in Vietnam resumes production after strike: report
- TRA to launch summer trips for cruise-style trains
- Asia Cup: Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Scores
- As protests swirl, Oscars have feel of high-stakes showdown
- 'Deadpool' tops 'Gods of Egypt' at box office
- Flyers sign forward Michael Raffl to contract extension
- The South takes its place in 2016 campaign spotlight
- Refugee students' stories look to bridge cultural gap
- Clinton allies preparing for Trump nomination, fall campaign
- League Cup Final,ADVISORY
- Greek Results
- English Results
- Man City beats Liverpool on penalties to win League Cup
- Asian stocks fall as G-20 meet leaves investors unimpressed
- Eurozone inflation negative in February as energy cost slide
- Eurozone inflation negative in February as energy cost slide
- In Sweden's 1st unmanned food store, all you need is a phone
- Barcelona bidding to beat Madrid's unbeaten run against Rayo
- Pakistan: Oscar for honor killings short is 'national pride'
- Congo: Rebels kill at least 12 people in country's east
- Abortion case returns to Supreme Court after loss of Scalia
- Lumber Liquidators 4Q losses much greater than expected
- The Latest: Trump disavows support of former KKK leader
- Clinton starts shifting her focus to the unpredictable Trump
- China moves to shore up slowing growth
- North Korean women draw with South Korea in Rio qualifying
- AP News Guide: Super Tuesday second only to Election Day
- Marathon bomber passed US citizenship test, files show
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Taipei sees record number of people seeking flu treatment
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Taiwan ranked No.1 on Bertelsmann Transformation Index
- Air quality in Kaohsiung, Pingtung hits hazardous levels
- Two Taiwan restaurants on Asia's 50 best list
- Taiwan overtakes South Korea as top IC wafer fab capacity owner
- Strong cold air mass sends mercury down to 10 degrees C
- Visa application from the Dalai Lama won’t be denied: Chang
- NPP draft describes Taiwan and China as 2 countries
- Workers turn cautious with job changes: survey
- Lawmaker asks to withdraw plan to turn nuclear plant into on-site waste storage
- Legislative speaker refuses to bow to Sun
- Consumer confidence rebounds amid optimism toward equities
- DPP Taipei City councilor under investigation
- Taoyuan International Airport ranked 2nd best in ASQ
- Taiwan shares extend gains on futures-driven buying
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- TWSE trading on Tuesday
- Rise in labor demand lowest in 7 years: MOL
- HTC sells over 15,000 HTC Vive units 10 minutes into pre-orders
- One more chance for people failing first road test
- OBI Pharma probed for insider trading
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- NCHU Spring festival showcases multiculturalism and music
- Don't misread Chinese foreign minister's remarks on Taiwan
- Environmental protection drama contest open for registration
- Taiwan, Japan to hold new round of fishery talks in Taipei
- Taiwan, Saskatchewan ink reciprocal driver's license pact
- Design concepts to help bike industry thrive: iF CEO
- 2016 Tour de Taiwan to kick off five-day cycle race on Mar 6
- Nearly 4 million Taiwanese victims of cybercrime in 2015: report
- President-elect's industry tour takes her to Chiayi
- U.S. hip hop band to perform in Taiwan to promote cultural exchanges
- Taipower mulling plan for nuclear waste treatment
- Lu to lead Taiwan in Davis Cup face-off against Malaysia
- Four drivers pass newly introduced road test
- Clinton, Trump look to pull away from rivals
- Taipei cycle show likely to generate over US$560 million: organizer
- Eighteen classes at nine schools still suspended due to flu
- Body of captain of capsized boat found, search for crewman continues
- Ex-U.S. vice president arrives in Taiwan for low-profile visit
- TransAsia offering discounts to salvage slumping passenger rate
- Kenya wildlife rangers probe sighting of lions out of park
- France's government forced to delay contested labor reform
- Consol selling coal assets, suspending dividend
- Suicide bombing at Iraqi funeral kills at least 25
- Former 1,500 world champ Abeba Aregawi fails doping test
- Review: A wayward screenwriter in Malick's 'Knight of Cups'
- Brazil's justice minister leaves post
- The Latest: Money was motive for Erin Andrews nude videos
- Danish Results
- Top Puerto Rico luxury hotel targeted in tax evasion case
- Mexico will defer oil exploration projects to slash spending
- Jets' Giacomini, Browns' Barnidge bringing football overseas
- Manu Tuilagi back in England's 6 Nations training squad
- French Results
- Signet and Newmont Mining rise, Valeant and Endo fall
- English Standings
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Monday
- BC-TEN--Monterrey Open Results
- State Dept finishes Clinton email release, more than 52k out
- Argentine Standings
- Tuesday, March 8
- Oman police say 18 killed, 14 injured in bus crash
- NBA Capsules
- NHL Capsules
- Council of Europe slams Greek prison conditions
- Clinton, Sanders vying for black support
- Police kill 8 Maoist rebels in gunbattle in southeast India
- Missing Hong Kong bookseller resurfaces in TV interview
- Spain: Pro-independence Basque leader released from jail
- Afghan official: policeman kills 4 colleagues, 11 missing
- Irish leaders seek new government formula after election
- Imprisoned Ukrainian pilot threatens to go on hunger strike
- South Africa spinner Phangiso suspended for illegal action
- Toni Morrison receives $25,000 honorary award from PEN
- Osama bin Laden wanted much of his fortune used 'on jihad'
- India wins toss, Sri Lanka to bat 1st at Asia Cup
- Meet Hard Working Performer: Sophy Fu
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Moderate earthquake shakes Yilan
- Want Want's Tsai ranks as richest man in Taiwan
- Foreign fund inflows in February hit US$1.48 billion
- Taiwanese business delegation in Brussels to push investment deal
- Clinton, Trump claim big Super Tuesday wins
- Taiwan shares close up 0.69%
- DPP wins 9 legislative committee conveners, KMT 7
- Sustainability vs Profit: Kenting National Park limits the number of foreign tourists
- FDA reports excessive pesticides in some imported produce
- 2016 Taipei Cycle showcases success of Taiwan’s industry
- Tsai to stay on as DPP chairwoman
- Housing transactions in Taipei dip to 28-year low: realtor
- Man from New Zealand busted at airport for possession of heroin
- Japanese city invites students to serve as tourism ambassadors
- Taiwan shares end above 8,500 points amid ample funds
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- NPP lawmaker denies influence peddling
- TWSE trading on Wednesday
- Over 76% of people see transitional justice unfulfilled: poll
- OBI shares plunge on insider trading probe
- Number of Chinese visitors to Taiwan under watch: premier
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Kaohisung Zoo-goers urged to stop luring black bears to stand upright
- Taiwan to host Internet startup promotional event
- Suspect found in KMT arson
- Taiwan's public bike rental system greatly admired: executive
- Taiwan ranked 29th for travel freedom by U.K. immigration firm
- Former Swiss president leads trade delegation to Taiwan
- Taipei to develop Muslim tourist market
- MOHW takes measures to tackle emergency room crowdedness
- Taiwan International Orchid Show to feature rare 'monkey' flower
- Taiwan, Japan holding fishery talks in Taipei
- Business indicator flashes blue for 8th straight month
- Moderate earthquakes shake Tainan, Kaohsiung
- Kerry: 2 local US consulate workers killed in Peshawar blast
- 'Hap and Leonard' tracks unlikely pals in a get-rich scheme
- Cambridge to have heavier crew, 4 Americans in Boat Race
- No headgear rule for male boxers cleared for Rio Olympics
- Uganda's disputed presidential poll challenged in court
- On the color wheel, Jay Z has an odd bedfellow
- Robbers on trial in France for death of local police woman
- Carolina RW Nestrasil out for season with broken vertebra
- Superdelegates: Sanders' supporters say process is rigged
- Business events scheduled for Wednesday
- The Latest: Sex tape trial begins between wrestler, website
- US targets Puerto Rico companies in toxic pesticide case
- AC Milan routs Alessandria 5-0 to reach Italian Cup final
- Oscars black viewership held up better than overall audience
- Spanish Summaries
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Tuesday
- English Results
- Leicester's title bid falters, Chelsea wins again
- Lee Reherman, 'Hawk' on 'American Gladiators,' dead at 49
- Yankees closer Chapman agrees to accept 30-game suspension
- The Latest: 2 spacemen headed home after year aloft
- McDavid gets 2nd goal in OT, Oilers beat Sabres 2-1
- 1st self-immolation of year reported in Tibetan region
- Jordan raid said to be targeting militants kills 5
- OPPLE Lighting Ranked No.1 on China
- McDavid shows Sabres what might have been
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- Golden State wins again, this time without Stephen Curry
- Islamic State group in competition for recruits in Pakistan
- UN to vote Wednesday on new North Korea sanctions
- Australian coach leaves open possibility of Hewitt return
- Quotations in the News
- Ovechkin, Kuznetsov head Russia's World Cup roster
- Group says Saudi-led airstrike near its Yemen facility
- Spain: Princess' husband quizzed again in fraud case
- Macedonian police reopen border for a trickle of refugees
- Gulf nations declare Lebanon's Hezbollah a terrorist group
- New signs for Robin Williams Tunnel installed
- Turkey: 1,845 cases opened for insulting Erdogan
- BC-TEN--Malaysian Open Results
- Cousin of collector Gurlitt objects to report on his will
- Study: British need to retire at 81 to get parents' standard
- Viewer's Guide: Trump, Clinton rivals running out of options
- 'Coronation Street' creator Tony Warren dies at 79
- Pakistan batting first vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup
- Survey: US companies added 214,000 jobs in February
- Powerful quake hits off Indonesia, tsunami warning issued
- Image of Asia: Protesting in front of water cannons in India
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Low fuel prices cause of higher freeway toll revenues
- Partial solar eclipse visible in Taiwan March 9
- EVA Air to seek flight attendants, pilots for expansion
- High ratio of Taiwanese woman lawmakers impresses U.S. official
- Taiwan shares close up 0.79%
- Taiwan, Massachusetts sign driver's license exchange accord
- TWSE to hold investment seminars in Southeast Asia markets
- Economic Daily News: Be pragmatic about energy policy
- MOFA relaxes visa requirements for Iranians
- DPP seeking dialogue with veterans: caucus whip
- Earthquake center working to harden shelters, develop warning app
- Taiwan shares hit high 4-month high
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- TWSE trading on Thursday
- TV remains most-used media in Taiwan: survey
- City library delivers newspaper to new immigrants' night school
- Electricity rates expected to drop April 1
- New political situations necessitate her to double as party leader: Tsai
- Singapore Airlines hoping to expand market in Taiwan
- Expect Tsai to address conflicts of interest
- Taiwan steel firm hopes to capitalize on U.S. tariffs on China mills
- NTD surges on equity purchases from foreign institutons
- NCCU to launch Southeast Asia studies program
- Science ministry identifies quake-prone areas in Taiwan
- Prosecutors investigate Coast Guard cutter controversy
- Int’l brands gather at 2nd TIBS in Kaohsiung
- Semiconductor sector needs better integration: Tsai
- Class suspensions continue around Taiwan due to flu
- Taiwan the largest importer of Vietnamese migrant workers
- Taiwan urges Beijing to 'take pragmatic approach to ROC Constitution'
- US Navy chief in Gulf gets report into Iran boat incident
- Tribune Publishing names all editors as publishers, too
- Italy's Castrogiovanni banned for 2 weeks for stamping
- Visiting the Aran Islands in Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way
- Asia Cup: Bangladesh vs Pakistan Scores
- US to seek new term on UN-backed human rights body
- Pakistan makes 129-7 vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup
- Lady Mary an ex-con? After 'Downton,' stars seek challenges
- Puerto Rico police seize $2M worth of drugs, arrest teacher
- Olympic cycling champion Pendleton earns 1st win as a jockey
- Rapper A$AP Rocky to host MTV's reimagined Woodies at SXSW
- POTUS makes first SXSW appearance
- Peak bloom for US capital's cherry trees starts March 31
- Djokovic hopes to play in Davis Cup against Kazakhstan
- Canadian Pacific approached CSX about deal while pursuing NS
- Bangladesh vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- McKesson acquires Canadian pharmacy operator Rexall
- Spain's Socialist Party loses bid to form government
- Lapasset to step down as World Rugby chairman
- Algae bloom kills millions of salmon in Chile
- Hate crime alleged in assault of Sikh bus driver
- Federal court in Minnesota creates deradicalization program
- Monsanto and Brown-Forman skid, Ross Stores rises
- Liverpool beats Man City 3-0, avenges cup final loss
- Witness: Terror case defendant was Islamic State supporter
- Spieth, Day, McIlroy featured group at Cadillac Championship
- Brumbies, Waratahs in key 2nd-round clash in Super Rugby
- Swedish Crown Princess Victoria gives birth to son
- 'Miraculous' cache of 7 century-old baseball cards found
- Thursday, March 10
- Former New Zealand cricket captain Martin Crowe dead at 53
- Asian stocks extend gains after mixed US data
- Palestinian girl stabs, lightly wounds Israel policeman
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- NBA Capsules
- China's DJI wants to sell drones in Japan after laws loosen
- Egyptian student may be deported after alleged Trump threat
- Spain: Princess' husband quizzed for 3rd day in fraud case
- Quotations in the News
- Each team has big decision left before World Cup
- Spurs beat Pistons to clinch playoff spot
- Qatar-based beIN buys 100 percent of Miramax film studio
- Likely impact of latest UN sanctions on North Korea
- Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen tries out halo in F1 testing
- Zambian opposition leader arrested ahead of elections
- GORER EXCLUDERR Iliac Branch Endoprosthesis Gains FDA Approval
- Applications for jobless aid rise by 6K, still at low level
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Hon Hai reiterates no fixed date to sign deal with Sharp
- HTC shares soar on HTC Vive, wearable device sales
- Cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan March 10
- Airport MRT to open by end of year: MOTC
- Manufacturing sector flashes 'blue light' for 10th straight month
- American YouTuber tries and loves Taiwanese snacks
- Tsai plans quasi-sovereign fund
- Taiwan shares end moderately higher ahead of U.S. job data
- Mandarin Oriental welcomes Michel Roux ”the god father of modern restaurant cuisine in the UK”
- Tsai supports infant care
- TWSE trading on Friday
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Domestic fuel prices could move higher next week
- DNA, fingerprints help solve decades-old criminal cases
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Lawmakers reach consensus on airing legislative proceedings
- Hon Hai fined over Sharp deal
- Excessive chemical residue found on imported vegetables and fish
- Ko to visit USA
- NCCU to open Southeast Asian language and culture department
- Transaction amount on stored-value cards hits NT$64.6 billion in 2015
- Taiwan's foreign exchange reserves hit record-high in February
- HTC's February sales lowest in nearly 11 years
- Kinmen County to market its tourism in China
- Disputes with budget airlines rise in Taiwan
- Fishing area boundaries not part of Taiwan-Japan fishery talks
- Judge would be first Indian-American named to Supreme Court
- Cambodia arrests 38 Chinese citizens sought by Beijing
- Valeant cites personal reasons for executive resignation
- Gunmen kill Honduran Indian, environmentalist leader
- Herbalife overstated growth, cites database errors
- Palestinian circus artist held by Israel is to appeal case
- Thai 'Popcorn Gunman' gets 37-year prison sentence
- Fourcade leads France to mixed relay win in biathlon worlds
- Average 30-year mortgage edges up to 3.64 percent
- Perseus Books Group sells distribution arm to Ingram
- Danish Results
- English Results
- Barcelona breaks Madrid's 34-game unbeaten record
- Phelps: No worries about fiance, son traveling to Rio
- Advocates meet to raise support for Hawaii ivory ban
- Australian Olympians to take part in Sydney's Gay Mardi Gras
- US likely to report another month of solid hiring for Feb.
- Adventurer who found plane part drawn to mysteries
- Theory guiding Flight 370 hunt running out of sea to search
- NHL Capsules
- Israel military: Palestinian shot after driving into soldier
- 3 shot in attempted robbery at Bangkok gun shop
- Jang, Lee share halfway lead
- Quotations in the News
- US Ambassador meets with Russian deputy foreign minister
- Ex-MLB slugger Gomes homers in 2nd preseason game in Japan
- Ukrainian pilot on trial pledges to keep up hunger strike
- Spain Socialists again seek parliament support to form govt
- UN agency offers support for Iranian-American held in Tehran
- Turkey detains businessmen linked to US-based cleric
- Panasonic Installed Integrated AV Solution at UNESCO Headquarters
- Ferry in trouble between Indonesian islands; over 50 rescued
- N. Korea, on defensive after sanctions, makes nuclear threat
- UN human rights chief warns of implications of Apple-FBI row
- Arizona, Mexico partner in study of trade corridor
- Arsenal goalie Petr Cech out for up to 4 weeks, says coach
- HETA: Republic of Austria
- Australian Standings
- Earnings schedule for the week of 3/7/2016
- Helicopter crash in Russia kills 2, injures 2 others
- Image of Asia: Self-portrait at the Great Hall of the People
- Brisbane moves equal 1st in A-League with win over Wanderers
- Madrid's Bale returns from injury in time for Roma
- US adds a strong 242,000 jobs; rate holds at low 4.9 pct.
- China's National People's Congress sets 2016 GDP target 6.5%-7%
- Hon Hai's Gou surveys Sharp home appliance plant: report
- Singapore Airlines to hire flight attendants in Taiwan
- Travelers warned to avoid terrorist-active regions in Indonesia
- DPP emphasizes status quo
- EVA Air inaugurates flights to Istanbul
- Indonesia says there is no imminent terror threat in the country
- Air quality poor in southern Taiwan, Kinmen
- Car sales in February down over 50% month-on-month
- Hon Hai again denies Sharp timetable
- Largan February sales dip to 2-year low
- KMT leadership campaign heats up
- Taiwan, U.S. work to combat illegal wildlife trafficking
- Women's socioeconomic status rising in Taiwan: DGBAS
- March marks Tibetan uprising anniversary
- Taiwan to report export drop for 13th consecutive month
- Rare partial solar eclipse to be visible in Taiwan March 9
- Hydrogen energy option for nuclear-free Taiwan: president-elect
- Taiwan policies will not change because of Tsai: Xi
- India files WTO complaint over US visa fees for tech workers
- Switzerland extend coach's contract to World Cup qualifying
- Guyana prisoners clash with police following deadly fire
- Amazon confirms encryption change
- IOC approves merger of South Korean sports bodies
- Cilic gives Croatia 1-0 lead over Belgium in Davis Cup
- EU ratchets up sanctions on North Korea
- India objects to US religious commission's visit, comments
- Biden heads to Mideast for talks on security, Syria, Iran
- Murder trial of Suriname president resumes then halts again
- German Summaries
- Death of Itailans in Libya amps up pressure for intervention
- Obama may travel to south Argentina on coup anniversary
- Rio Water wins story of the year; Krupa takes photo award
- Court: Man left quadriplegic by VA malpractice wins appeal
- Bud Collins, US voice of tennis in print and on TV, has died
- Italian Results
- Things to know about the O.J. Simpson murder trial
- McIlroy's putting change already working well
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- 'Prince of Tides' author Pat Conroy dies at 70
- Mexican Results
- Latest twist in O.J. Simpson case: discovery of knife
- The Latest: Delegates praise Chinese leaders' economic plans
- SES-9 Successfully Launched on SpaceX
- Police set up barricades after seizing opposition paper
- Soccer rule-makers permit video assistance experiments
- Takagi leads Japanese 1-2-3 at World Allround Championships
- Okubo equals J-League record with 157th career goal
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Okubo equals J-League record with 157th career goal
- Early morning earthquake shakes Yilan, Taipei
- Plan Your Spring Break in Natural Wonderland-Silks Place Taroko
- GRAND HYATT Taipei’s mass recruitment fair
- Warm weather forecast to cool down
- `1992 consensus' recognized as key to cross-strait peace: MAC
- Japanese physical bookstores fight back against online bookstores
- China will not make direct contact with DPP: Beijing negotiator
- Vietnamese worker shot while escaping police inspection
- Taiwan wins 1st-round Davis Cup tie against Malaysia
- Taiwan denies cross-strait talks on trade in goods completed
- Teresa Lu successfully defends JLPGA title
- English Standings
- Pakistan to send security team to India before World T20
- Turkmen president complains of corruption
- Fans heading to Anchorage for Iditarod ceremonial start
- Danish Results
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- West Ham comes from behind to beat 10-man Everton in EPL
- Dog pops up in driver's seat when semi crashes in Minnesota
- German Results
- Friend of Harper Lee says he's writing book on her life
- Argentine Results
- Clinton, Sanders divide 3 states; Trump, Cruz each win 2
- NBA Capsules
- Australian Results
- Seeds of trouble: Monsanto threatens to pull out of India
- James sparks comeback as Cavaliers beat Celtics
- Afghan president: IS being wiped out in Afghanistan
- Macedonia imposes new restrictions on flow of refugees
- Struggling Eintracht Frankfurt sacks Armin Veh as coach
- 2 Italians freed in Libya arrive back in Italy
- Sato becomes J-League leading scorer with 158th goal
- Pope calls nuns killed in Yemen modern-day martyrs
- West India state on alert amid reports of militants entering
- The Latest: Iraq bombing death toll rises to 47
- Georgians form human chain to protest talks with Gazprom
- Austrian conductor Nikolaus Harnoncourt dies at 86
- Italian Summaries
- It's NOT 'Downtown Abbey'! It's 'Downton'! But why?
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Defense ministry apologizes over search case
- Taiwan shares close up 0.19%
- Taiwan PMI drops to new low 41.4 in February
- MND raises questions over search without warrant allegation
- Hon Hai may ink Sharp acquisition deal this week: reports
- Taiwan shares extend gains for 7th straight session
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- China's Beijing-Taipei high-speed rail plan unilateral: minister
- Military police doubling as judicial police under review by Legislature
- TWSE trading on Monday
- Military police's move to recover documents inappropriate: premier
- Health insurance system defrauded of NT$300 million in 2015: NHIA
- Taiwan’s exports drop for 13 consecutive months
- Women slightly outnumber men in buying homes in 2015: agency
- Defense ministry to name personnel to be discipline over search case
- Foreign investors big net buyers on Taiwan market year to date
- Taipei Astronomical Museum to air solar eclipse live online
- Service sector forecast to remain weak through March
- 6 social design projects in Taipei set to deal with social issues
- German Summaries
- The Latest: Egypt says Hamas, Brotherhood killed prosecutor
- Schools add 'cli-fi' _ climate fiction _ to lit curriculums
- Greek Standings
- Bangladesh 120-5 vs India in rain-hit Asia Cup final
- Correction: Missing American-Iran story
- Davis Cup: Djokovic ties Serbia 2-2 against Kazakhstan
- Danish Results
- Asia Cup Cricket Champions
- Davis Cup: Murray wins in 5 sets, Britain beats Japan
- Woman crashes into infield at Daytona speedway
- Teenage pilot makes emergency landing on golf course
- Musa goal lifts CSKA to win over Spartak in Russian league
- Rubicon Project carves out profitable niche in digital ads
- Little to separate Chelsea, PSG in Champions League _ again
- Column: Night of losers is another winner for UFC
- Fiji beats Australia to win Las Vegas Sevens
- Argentine Results
- Q&A: Total eclipse of the sun to darken slice of Indonesia
- BC-Americas Digest
- Rams' Tre Mason subdued by stun gun during arrest
- Iraq: Death toll from Sunday's suicide attack climbs to 61
- SES Deploys SATMED e-Health Platform and Launches First Maritime VSATs on FRIENDSHIP Floating Hospitals in Bangladesh
- LEADING OFF: Wainwright in spring debut, Yanks show off 'pen
- German nationalist party comes 3rd in municipal elections
- Tunisia: At least 3 dead in clashes near Libyan border
- US Vice President Biden begins Mideast tour in Abu Dhabi
- BC-Missing Malaysian Plane,PACKAGEADVISORY
- With 'Downton Abbey' ending, 10 favorite bygone finales
- Q&A: Total eclipse of the sun to darken slice of Indonesia
- Flight MH370 families file lawsuit in Chinese court
- Panasonic Commercializes the Industry
- Philippine rebel warns IS may gain from autonomy delay
- Japan telecom Softbank to reorganize into 2 subsidiaries
- Former Italian hostage in Libya says escape aided by nail
- Police: Bomb explodes at Somali airport, wounding 3 people
- Real Madrid leads 2-0 heading into 2nd leg against Roma
- Australia, China qualify for women's Olympic tournament
- Chinese cook dies from toxic waste dumped at parking lot
- German government concerned about press freedom in Turkey
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Air quality poor in western Taiwan
- Taiwan's CPI hits 36-month high in Feb.
- U.S. wants to maintain dialogue with Taiwan: official
- People in southern Taiwan have best chance to view solar eclipse
- Kaohsiung to require motorists to use headlights during daytime
- Premier wants to find missing secret documents
- Taiwan shares close up 0.05%
- Military needs week to determine sanctions
- Taiwan companies still cautious about hiring in Q2: poll
- Trouble sleeping a problem among youngsters: survey
- Celebrities urge world leaders to fight for girls and women
- Prosecutors question military police officer
- Taiwan reports 37 flu-related deaths last week
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- TWSE trading on Tuesday
- Not much chance of meeting between Tsai and Xi: official
- Taiwan needs to emerge from workplace hazards
- Taiwan shares rise for 8th consecutive session
- Tsai to meet Soong
- Power transition not to affect Japan-Taiwan ties: Japanese legislator
- Former Italian prime minister visits Taiwan
- Taiwan's first comfort women museum moves closer to opening
- Ko leaves for U.S. Tuesday evening
- ”Our mother’s story”: new immigrants to tell their family stories
- Antinuclear activist calls for demolition of Nuke 4
- The Latest: Tunisia: 45 people killed near Libyan border
- MH370 families' painful choice: Demand answers or move on?
- Webb back for Wales ahead of England game
- Swansea coach Guidolin out of hospital after chest infection
- Top Russian ice dancer Bobrova fails doping test - report
- US high court rejects appeal in Batmobile copyright case
- US Supreme Court rejects Apple appeal over electronic books
- Shehzad replaces out of form Manzoor in World T20
- The Latest: Pro wrestler Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker trial begins
- Refugees stranded in Greece await news of their fate
- Onstage but no script in advance? No problem, say celebs
- Womb transplant recipient grateful for chance at pregnancy
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 28-March 5
- The Latest: Florida early Republican votes top 571,000
- A brave slave odyssey depicted in drama series 'Underground'
- Pennsylvania governor raising minimum wage for state workers
- Cornell's president dies after less than a year in the role
- Climate chief: It's time for a woman to lead United Nations
- Activist investor pushes Shutterfly to pursue a sale
- USOC on Zika: Athletes decide whether to compete in Brazil
- German Results
- French Standings
- El Salvador considers new measures to combat violence
- LEADING OFF: Desmond stuck in no-fly zone, Reds try bunting
- Review: Baron Cohen's 'Brothers Grimsby' is truly shameless
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Islamist party leader's death sentence upheld in Bangladesh
- Asian News Digest, AS
- NBA Capsules
- New Nordson EFD Static Mixer Optimizes Mix Performance in a Significantly Shorter Length
- Police: Death toll rises to 17 in Pakistani court bombing
- NHL Roundup
- Ferguson council expected to reconsider DOJ agreement
- Thailand drops case against HK journalist over flak jacket
- Netanyahu's office refutes US surprise at cancelled trip
- China: No plan for couples to have as many kids as they want
- Thailand drops case against HK journalist over flak jacket
- Court rules Philippine Sen. Grace Poe can run for president
- Eagles move quickly to undo Chip Kelly's mistakes
- China says it won't budge on South China Sea sovereignty
- Germany: 17 now under investigation in Volkswagen probe
- Trial of Hulk Hogan sex video lawsuit to enter second day
- Uncapped Evin Lewis named as replacement for Lendl Simmons
- Benin's presidential contest heading to runoff, results show
- South Africa: Search suspended for 3 trapped in gold mine
- Ex-coal CEO opposes prosecutor push for $28M in restitution
- Talk of beheading strike option fans Koreas tension
- J.K. Rowling launching 4-part series on wizarding school
- Western Union Pays Tribute to Global Women Work-Force as World Economic Change Agents and Calls for Greater Recognition and Inte
- Dick's 4Q stung by warmer-than-usual winter weather
- Slovenia awaits birth of new generation of 'baby dragons'
- A push for a board shakeup at United Continental
- Charitable Norwegian turns over cash hidden under fireplace
- Afghanistan wins toss, elects to bat against Scotland
- France pushing for new Mideast peace conference
- Stellar plot twists abound in 'Steel Kiss'
- Dutch sprinter Mariano suspended after positive doping test
- 32 hospitalized in Tainan with suspected food poisoning
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Taipei mayor arrives in U.S.
- Tsai to meet NPP next
- Taiwan shares close don 0.35%
- Weather bureau warns of falling temperatures
- Lawmakers want NCC to reconsider CNS deal
- Airport MRT experiences 4,522 abnormalities during tests in four months
- Two nuclear plants could close in June 2017: AEC
- U.S. Senate passes bill supporting Taiwan’s Interpol participation
- China Airlines to launch seasonal flights to Athens
- 252 doctors involved in tax evasion scheme
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Taiwan at risk of Zika spread: expert
- Mongolian suspects nabbed in NT$1 million theft in Taipei
- TWSE trading on Wednesday
- Japan's Rakuten Travel signs MOU with Tourism Bureau
- Meeting between Taiwan’s incoming and outgoing presidents to be arranged
- A women-friendly county, Yulin County establishes new immigrant service point
- Taiwan shares fall for first time in nine trading sessions
- Multidevice usage a way of life in Taiwan: poll
- U.S. official to attend workshop in Taiwan to discuss women's issues
- President hoping for maintained cross-strait status quo
- KMT punishes 45 members
- Central Bank hints interest rates could be cut further
- Bids for auction of Taipei mayor's bikes, jersey top NT$3.7 million
- Applications open for educational trip to South China Sea island
- President Ma meets with ex-Italian PM, pushes for trade pacts with EU
- Threat closes Pennsylvania Wal-Mart also targeted last year
- Kanye West visiting Ikea base in Sweden
- Police shootings of blacks influence crime fiction genre
- ABC's Muir takes prime-time hour for heroin report
- Henin, Safin elected to International Tennis Hall of Fame
- An art-and-design island destination: Naoshima, Japan
- The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
- English Standings
- Champions League Results
- Minnesota man pleads guilty to lesser charge in threats case
- Australian leader dismisses concerns about Chinese company
- Mexican authorities recover stolen radioactive material
- Big deals reached on day before free agency
- New Zealand gunman shoots and injures 4 police officers
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Bruins win at Lightning to take share of Atlantic lead
- Pakistan delays departure, seeks switch for match v India
- Sanders is surprise victor in Michigan; Trump keeps winning
- Website launched by Jordan duo in a cafe now No. 1 in Arabic
- Trump displays steaks, water, wine to defend business record
- Iran fires 2 missiles marked with 'Israel must be wiped out'
- Radiation fears keep Japan's nuclear refugees from returning
- French soccer HQ raided in Swiss case against Blatter
- BC-Americas Digest
- Asian stocks uneven as uncertainty weighs ahead of ECB meet
- Manager says Beatles producer George Martin has died, age 90
- Beatles' producer George Martin dies at 90
- Snapchat, Seagate among companies duped in tax-fraud scam
- Israel: 2 Palestinians carry out shootings in Jerusalem
- Car bomb kills 4 outside police academy in Somali capital
- Phishing season in full swing as tax deadline looms
- Phishing season in full swing as tax deadline looms
- Snapchat, Seagate among companies duped in tax-fraud scam
- Beatles' producer George Martin dies at 90
- Hogan sex video trial continues for third day in Florida
- Guam officials seek review of birthright citizenship case
- Spanish owner of Zara sees profits, sales rise
- Russian judge sets date for Ukrainian pilot verdict
- Netherlands bowl first in World T20 game vs Bangladesh
- Official: Speed, drinking involved Dubai crash that killed 4
- Camp Nou seating to rise to 105,000 by 2021-22 season
- 3 days of mourning for former first lady Nancy Reagan begin
- Refugees still flow to Idomeni camp despite border closure
- Premier League clubs cap away tickets at 30 pounds
- AP interview: Serbian prince: British royal visit important
- New ways of fighting Zika needed after dengue failures
- US boy with cancer who wanted to be famous in China dies
- The Latest: Crews working to shut off gas after explosion
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Taipei mayor silent on role in DPP government
- Wet weather into next week in northern Taiwan: Weather bureau
- Investor conferences of TWSE-listed foreign firms to begin March 14
- American traveler's undeclared cash confiscated, itinerary delayed
- Taiwan shares close up 0.31%
- TWSE promoting Taiwan capital market in Japan
- Taiwan-U.S. TIFA talks most likely after inauguration: MOFA
- INTRODUCING SENSATIONAL BURGERS AT CHEERS!
- Spend an "eggciting" Easter at Regent Taipei
- Cutting interest rates unhelpful to boosting economy: central bank
- Economic Daily News: Prosperity hinges on reconciliation
- Controversial singer Huang An back in Taiwan for medical treatment
- Taiwan shares edge higher
- TWSE trading on Thursday
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Influenza outbreak waning: Health Ministry
- Tsai reaffirms policy on building indigenous naval vessels
- Time to remove the last vestiges of Martial Law
- NGO to launch multi-language online course for new immigrants
- Crew rescued after cargo ship runs aground off Taiwan
- KMT caucus urges party to donate assets
- Reactor at 1st nuclear power plant taken offline
- Wu, Chen attend 2016 Taiwan International Boat Show
- Premier hopes govt disaster warning system will launch in July
- Taiwan delegation explores cooperation opportunities in India
- Police: Comedian Katt Williams threatened to kill bodyguard
- French court upholds Uber geolocalization, in blow to law
- Biathlon World Championships Results
- Iraqi officials: US captured top IS chemical arms engineer
- Turkey ends anti-PKK operations in mainly Kurdish city
- Inventor of drug in Sharapova case says it's 'not doping'
- Beatles' producer George Martin dies at 90
- Terror watchdogs express concern about UK extremism plans
- London diamond district thieves get up to 7 years in prison
- Venezuelans make taxing trek to seek health care in Colombia
- Yiddish theater's evolution is focus of NYC exhibition
- Canadian Pacific hopes Norfolk Southern OKs merger talks
- French Results
- French Standings
- French envoy says 'nothing is automatic' for Mideast talks
- 3rd T20: South Africa vs. Australia scoreboard
- Cleveland Clinic says first uterus transplant in US fails
- Senior military official US weighing options for Libya
- Yellowstone bison sent to slaughter as park trims herd
- PSG ousts Chelsea again to reach Champs League quarterfinals
- Scottish Standings
- 18 killed in road accident in Egypt's Sinai
- Business Highlights
- All England Badminton Championships Results
- Copa Libertadores Results
- How far will the ECB go in providing stimulus?
- Brazil's ex-president charged in money laundering probe
- Asian shares mostly rise on expectations of ECB rate cut
- Chinese inflation accelerates to 2.3 percent
- Brazil's ex-president charged in money laundering probe
- AP Explains: Another Korean Peninsula crisis; maybe not
- Panasonic Illustrates Future "Lifestyles We All Desire" by Displaying High-End Home Appliances at AWE 2016
- China's auto sales rise 5.1 percent in January-February
- CES 2016 Honoree TCL Looks to Expedite Global Expansion, Highlighting QUHD TV Series
- Kings win in OT vs. Capitals to top Pacific Division
- Iran insists its missile tests do not violate nuclear deal
- Israel looking into police shooting of Palestinian attacker
- Fukushima clean-up workers from bottom of contractor system
- Pakistan to probe circumstances of release of governor's son
- More rain for an already soaked northern Louisiana
- Alleged accomplices plead innocent in Denmark terror case
- Quote box: Trump talks tough on Asia trade, alliances
- Barcelona back at full strength in Spanish league title race
- NKorea to liquidate SKorean assets, fires missiles into sea
- Kosovo opposition disrupts parliament session with tear gas
- Racket sponsor backs Sharapova despite failed drug test
- Chris Kermode appointed to 2nd term as chairman of ATP
- PCB wants security assurance from India
- Telecom Etisalat posts net profit of $2.2B as CEO resigns
- Officials investigate how 4-year-old who shot mom got gun
- Pope imposes financial oversight for saints after abuses
- China to reform university programs to emphasize skills
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Teen arrested in Britain on suspicion of terrorism offenses
- Custody battle between Madonna and Guy Ritchie back in court
- Pakistan asks international court to drop disarmament case
- AP NewsBreak: Remnick and Wideman elected to Academy of Arts
- France, facing terrorist threat, boosting military reserve
- Hazard symbol of Chelsea decline as season rests on FA Cup
- $6 billion expansion, renovation for busy Atlanta airport
- WT20: Zimbabwe beats Scotland by 11 runs
- UN rights chief decries European 'race to repel' migrants
- Peter Frampton on that crazy summer 40 years ago
- The Latest: Canada's prime minister arrives at White House
- 'Spring Break for nerds' kicks off Friday in Austin, Texas
- Taiwan to install wind profiler on Dongsha Island
- Taipei mayor promotes his city in U.S.
- Taoyuan vice mayor resigns to join Cabinet: reports
- 12 Different Feasts of Lobster & King Crab
- Meet Veterinarian turned Pastry Chef: Sharon Yin
- Police nab two kidnappers
- Helicopter crashes into sea: two dead
- Taiwan's fight for comfort women's rights gains U.S. media attention
- Ex-bodyguard of late president detained in counterfeit case
- Taiwan stocks up
- Taiwan to move toward nuclear-free homeland: DPP
- Military punishes 14 officers over warrantless search
- President pledges proper handling of Japanese food import issue
- Japan quake victims remembered at Taipei event
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- EVA chairman ousted in power struggle
- TWSE trading on Friday
- Fear lingers on the fifth anniversary of 3/11 Earthquake and Tsunami
- Taiwan planning to send nuclear waste overseas for reprocessing
- Taiwan, Hong Kong join hands to lure visitors from North America
- Taiwanese firms to invest US$3 billion in Indonesia: official
- Taiwan moving to lift ban on food from Japan's radiation-affected areas
- Su, Wang attend memorial for Japan quake victims
- NTM to invite Indonesian writers to share their literature
- Myanmar lawmaker hopes to improve relations with Taiwan
- IS leader in Libya says rivalry is holding jihadists back
- Bangladesh tycoon faces prosecution for $12M in Swiss bank
- Book of Justice Ginsburg's writings coming next January
- US military checking for water contamination at 664 sites
- Congo government calls for cooperation with int'l community
- UN rights monitor denounces executions of minors in Iran
- Swedish designer who inspired Ikea flat-pack concept dies
- Obama: Trump's views differ little from other Republicans
- US facing opposition on tackling sexual abuse by UN troops
- Google provides 1st peek at next Android operating system
- Paris-Nice Results
- Review: Jeff Buckley posthumously relevant on 'You And I'
- Obama, Trudeau target methane emissions in new agreement
- Retired Johnson & Johnson CEO Ralph Larsen, 77, dies in Fla.
- NHL: Canadiens didn't act inappropriately by trading Tinordi
- O3b and SpeedCast Sign Agreement to Improve Connectivity for the Residents of the Republic of Kiribati
- Trump's rough handling of rally dissenters stirs questions
- Nearly 200 cases of Zika in US; officials press for funds
- 2 US boaters rescued after running aground near Puerto Rico
- British ex-bankers gets 2 years or less in LIBOR scandal
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Michelle Obama wears Jason Wu gown for Canada State Dinner
- Michelle Obama wears Jason Wu gown for Canada State Dinner
- 'Pawn Stars' figure freed pending court in weapon, drug case
- Trump, rivals fight on _ but politely _ in late debate
- Going green: Ancestry.com indexes millions of Irish records
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Filipino businessman denies links to money laundering scheme
- Nancy and Ronald Reagan, inseparable in life, together again
- After miserable transition year, McLaren has renewed hope
- APNewsBreak: Feds seek rules for swims with Hawaii dolphins
- Hurricanes beat Blues 23-19 in Super Rugby
- India cultural fest to open, pay fine for river construction
- UK press up in arms over Obama comments about Cameron
- Japan's oldest baseball team in crisis mode over gambling
- Wounded Warrior fires execs over spending accusations
- Brazilian-born goalkeeper gets spot in Russian national team
- Australian Standings
- Capital One to let users pay bills via Amazon's Echo
- Kodak Moments app seeks to separate precious photo memories
- BC-ML--Syria-Five Years,PACKAGEADVISORY, ML
- Oil price appears to have 'bottomed out,' energy agency says
- Nigeria reveals purported offer to settle huge telecoms fine
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- 1 injured in blast near mosque in Russia's Ingushetia
- Analysis: Rivals still searching for formula to stop Trump
- Restoration of Spanish castle debated amid criticism
- Official: Poland rights report unfavorable for government
- Finnish farmers in massive protest over financial woes
- McDonald's trial gives peek at chain's inner workings
- The Latest: Slovakia, Greece in diplomatic row over migrants
- Spain defends Nadal from doping accusations from France
- Werder striker Pizarro to miss match against Bayern Munich
- AP FACT CHECK: Republicans debate Islam, Cuba, ISIS, Saudis
- Crolla to defend WBA lightweight title against Barosso
- Mudslides kill 13 in Brazil
- Volkswagen global sales down 1.2 percent in February
- GM buys software company to speed autonomous car development
- ACA co-ops lose millions in 2015; some expect 2016 profits
- Ford establishing subsidiary to invest in new mobility
- Guyana to boost relief efforts amid worsening drought
- Length of tennis ban is key in Sharapova's brand value
- "magictron" Will Change the Digital Signage Sony Digital Entertainment Develops World First 4K Interaction
- German sprinter suspended after failing drug test
- President Ma to leave for Central America Sunday
- Former EVA Air chair blasts ousting process as illegal
- Taiwan anti-nuclear protest marks Fukushima
- EVA Air to remain stable after chairman's ousting: analysts
- KMT stages leadership TV presentation
- Tears, prayers as Japan marks 5th anniversary of tsunami
- Taiwan's annual orchid show to generate US$306 million in sales
- Financial firms in Taiwan, Indonesia urged to open outlets after MOU
- United Daily News: Handling of KMT's assets must be transparent
- Legislative speaker could see role shrunk
- Acer top computer vendor in Philippines
- Yuan deposits in Taiwan forecast to hit 350 billion this year
- Undergraduate degree holders in Taiwan exceed 5 million
- Taitung's custard apple exports top US$27 million per year
- Ousted EVA chairman returns to Taiwan
- US stocks open sharply higher; European markets also rally
- Former Argentina defender Roberto Perfumo dies at 73
- Guinness: Israel Holocaust survivor, 112, world's oldest man
- Niger opposition candidate in hospital ahead of runoff
- Gunmen kill Pakistan army officer in northwest
- World Anti-Doping Agency says 99 meldonium cases this year
- US: No significant impact from field test of GM mosquitoes
- Jeter part of MLB's delegation in Havana for Rays' game
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Investigators scour Islamic State group documents
- Togo wants African qualifier in Tunisia moved over security
- Danish Results
- Nielsen: Thursday's GOP debate drew second fewest viewers
- Kerry arrives in Saudi for talks on Syria, Yemen wars
- Caitlyn Jenner's politics spark debate in transgender ranks
- Norwegian Results
- Norwegian Standings
- US rig count drops 9 this week to all-time low of 480
- NASCAR's Suarez 'proud to be a Latin American driver'
- Saudi police kill 6 men wanted for murder of officer
- Dutch Results
- French Standings
- BC-Sunday Spotlight,ADVISORY
- Sabres forward Kane won't face charges after investigation
- Italian Summaries
- Italian Results
- With Cuba trip, Obama aims to make renewed ties irreversible
- Petra Kvitova staves off upset bid in BNP Paribas Open
- North Korea warns of pre-emptive strikes against the South
- Coyotes snap road winless streak with 4-1 win over Flames
- Mexican Standings
- 5 years after the spark, Syria war at a critical juncture
- Stars beat Blackhawks 5-2 to go top of Western Conference
- Girls keep out: Female video gamers face vile abuse, threats
- How to stop harassment in video games
- Girls keep out: Female video gamers face vile abuse, threats
- Obama to chop down more Cuba barriers, but is Havana ready?
- How to stop harassment in video games
- Louisiana, Mississippi residents watch rising waters
- Go-playing software crushes human champion in 3 matches
- Phoenix beat Sydney, denting A-League side's finals chances
- Go-playing software beats human champ for 3rd straight time
- MSF challenges Pfizer's India vaccine patent application
- AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
- Afghanistan wins toss, elects to bat against Zimbabwe
- Anti-migrant activists block roads, get detained in Calais
- Despite border closures, Syrians determined to reach Europe
- Gut closes on overall title, 5th in super-G won by Huetter
- As Norway killer sues for human rights, survivors stay away
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Hend shoots 70 to retain lead in Thailand Classic
- Report: Turkish airstrikes in Iraq kill 67 PKK militants
- Australian Standings
- WT20: Afghanistan beats Zimbabwe, qualifies for Super 10
- Man City title hopes dented in scoreless draw
- Greek Results
- President Ma leaves for for Central America
- Online soil liquefaction potential inquiry opens Monday
- Weathermen warn of thunderstorms
- ChipMOS, Chaun-Choung to hold investor conferences soon
- Taipei aims to diversify tourists’ country of origin
- Taipei mayor hopes China will not 'use business to push politics'
- Lin Wan-yi confrims named as minister without portfolio
- Ma departs for Central America on final diplomatic push
- TWSE holds investment seminars in Southeast Asian markets
- Chiu confirms he will be new minister of justice
- Forfang beats overall winner Prevc to win ski jumping WCup
- Arctic forum to shine light on climate, energy, Maine
- BC-SKI--WCup-Women's Super-G Results
- BC-SKI--WCup-Men's Downhill Results
- Obama: Politicians should unite, not divide US
- German Results
- Heavy metal group Iron Maiden's plane damaged in Chile
- Michael Barnes won the Daytona 200 motorcycle race at age 47
- Javier Camarena given another encore at Metropolitan Opera
- Canucks end Predators' point streak at 14 games with 4-2 win
- Smith makes 44 saves in return, Coyotes beat Oilers 4-0
- NBA Capsules
- DeRozan scores 38 as Raptors beat Heat 112-104 in OT
- Dubai Outsource City Announces Pink Parking Initiative to Mark International Women's Day
- 3 German states vote in elections marked by migrant crisis
- Red Wings rally past Rangers 3-2 in OT
- Trump's new normal: campaign rallies where chaos is expected
- Trump rally sparks extraordinary stretch in Republican race
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- The Latest: Experts urge changes in medical rules for pilots
- Israel demands world powers punish Iran for missile tests
- The Latest: Germanwings co-pilot urged to go to psych clinic
- Al-Qaida seizes weapons, bases from US-backed Syrian rebels
- BC-CRI--Ireland-Netherlands,ADVISORY
- Lin Dan wins his 6th All England badminton title
- Huge Moroccan protests against UN chief stance on W. Sahara
- WT20: Netherlands beats Ireland by 12 runs
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Taiwan student injured in bombing in Turkish capital
- TSMC's market capitalization hits record high
- Taipei City Hall to ban disposable tableware, melamine containers
- Taiwan shares close up 0.48%
- Tsai reported to name Lin Chuan as premier Tuesday
- Hon Hai declines to comment on deal with Sharp
- Online soil liquefaction potential inquiry platform crashes
- Malaysian man caught with record-setting NT$60m in cocaine at airport
- Workshop held in Taipei to promote Taiwanese literature
- E-payments add US$1.87 billion to Taiwan's GDP: study
- TWSE trading on Monday
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Taoyuan accepts household registration marking by same-sex couples
- Tsai said to name Lin Chuan as next premier Tuesday
- Volkswagen's recall of emission-cheating cars underway
- China Airlines to launch more direct flights to Europe via A350 jets
- Breathe in Hualien, simplicity is luxury
- Ratio identifying themselves as Taiwanese highest in 20 years: poll
- Taiwanese factory robbed in South African riot: Foreign Ministry
- Vietnamese single mother becomes internet celebrity
- EVA Air to follow through ousted chair’s business endeavors
- Apple Daily: Taiwan unprepared for nuclear disaster
- Electricity rates could drop by as much as 9 percent
- Taipower apologizes over nuclear power plant mishap
- Net buying by foreign investors exceeds NT$55 billion
- Tsai Ing-wen's brothers vow they will avoid conflicts of interests
- Railroads, highways and bridges safe from soil liquefaction: MOTC
- Songshan Airport safe despite soil liquefaction scare: official
- UN Chad peacekeeper kills 2 colleagues in northern Mali
- French Results
- French Standings
- Dominant Bowe wins again at speedskating World Cup finals
- PSG clinches 4th straight French title with 8 games to go
- English Results
- Witness says gunfire heard in Ivory Coast beach town
- Crane operators are sky-high stars in NY construction boom
- Scotland beats France 29-18 to help England win 6 Nations
- Scottish Standings
- Tottenham beats Villa to keep pressure on Leicester in EPL
- Thomas wins Paris-Nice race despite Contador's attacks
- The Latest: Defending champ leading in Alaska's Iditarod
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America
- AP PHOTOS: Alpaca fiber from Peru destined for luxury stores
- After false start, new GM ignition switch trial set to start
- 8 killed in chemical accident at Thai bank's headquarters
- MLS Standings
- Vatican's leaks trial resumes, first testimony expected
- Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad to make history for Muslim-Americans
- After wounding Israelis, 3 Palestinian attackers are killed
- Toyota partners in wind-power hydrogen for fuel cells
- Death toll in Ankara bombing raises to 37
- Germany mulls fallout from elections, nationalist gains
- Trump used foreign student labor he pledges to ban
- Tuesday's Republican primaries could define race _ or not
- MLS Roundup
- Japan protests alleged rape case by US sailor on Okinawa
- International General Insurance Holdings Limited announces net profits of US$ 35.02 million for 2015
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Indonesia bombs illegal toothfish ship sought by Interpol
- Austria: Refugees cannot pick and choose among EU nations
- Eurozone industrial output spikes by 2.1 percent in January
- Indonesian court sentences teen for harboring attack suspect
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Big Easy Airbnbs mushroom, sparking debate over city's soul
- Fresh Market to be bought by Apollo for more than $1.3B
- New virtual reality app Timelooper takes you back in history
- Poland unclear on how to save Europe's last pristine forest
- First-ever dissolving heart stent gets FDA review
- Italian prosecutor in Egypt to probe killing of researcher
- German trial of former SS Auschwitz medic again postponed
- Image of Asia: A peaceful painting in China's Great Hall
- Former Gawker editor called in Hulk Hogan sex video trial
- Texas hopes to further strengthen economic ties with Taiwan
- Houston welcomes President Ma on Taiwanese Friendship Day
- EVA Airways president retires after chairman is replaced
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Lin Chuan appointed premier of the new government
- President Ma in Guatemala at start of visit to Central America
- Taiwan shares close down 1.56%
- Wet weather forecast to give way to sunny skies Thursday
- Ex-EVA chairman demands financial review
- International meeting on policies and practices of home care workers to take place
- Study finds IPAs ill-equipped to deal with health crisis
- MAC denies reports of its chief remaining after May 20
- Lin pleads for support of relocating military port in Keelung
- Premier Chang welcomes choice of successor
- Taiwan records 42 flu-related deaths in one-week period
- Ma given warm welcome on visit to Formosa Plastics Texas plant
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- TSMC and ARM announce agreement to collaborate on 7nm FinFET technology
- TWSE trading on Tuesday
- Taiwan shares dive, led by Apple concept stocks
- Tsai sees new role for defense institute
- ECNSAA launches itinerary service program—“I Helper”
- CDC warns of possible epidemic of enterovirus 71
- NPP fails to elect leader
- Taipei Metro adds Japanese and Korean interfaces to ticket machines
- Taiwan joins global 'antibiotics off the menu' campaign
- Taiwan thanks U.S. Congress for Interpol bid support
- Taipei mayor's bikes, jersey sold for NT$4.5 million in online auction
- Tsai promises 'competent, communicative' government
- Profile of premier-designate Lin Chuan
- Electricity rates to be cut by 9.56%, biggest drop ever
- MRT ticket machines to offer Japanese, South Korean languages
- Next president to link defense policy to industrial development
- Wanan air raid drill in central Taiwan to be held March 21
- Vanuatu beach pair star in movie about Olympic dreams
- Ex-chief of Anglo Irish Bank extradited after 7 years in US
- Study: Glory days of Lake Huron salmon fishery likely over
- Employers add jobs in 30 US states in January, cut in 20
- Rimini Street Continues Strong Momentum in Israel and Eastern Europe
- Sauber technical director Mark Smith leaves F1 team
- The Latest: Turkey detains 11 in connection with bombing
- NFL referees support NHL officials on Wideman suspension
- Iran to hold parliamentary runoffs on April 29
- Georgia signs Vladimir Weiss as new coach
- UN Security Council condemns Ivory Coast attack
- UAE court acquits Omani blogger for criticism of Emirates
- World leaders chase goal of gender equality by 2030
- Danish Results
- German Results
- Austrian court finds 4 guilty of terrorist-related crimes
- French Results
- Spanish Results
- Italian Summaries
- English Results
- English Standings
- Avon to cut 2,500 jobs, move HQ from NYC to UK
- New Jersey voters to decide on new casinos in November
- Murray loses in 3 sets in third round of BNP Paribas Open
- California man sentenced for lying about Islamic State
- Historic vote begins in Myanmar parliament for new president
- Police probe stabbing at Toronto military center for terror
- BC-Americas Digest-
- Investigators in Amtrak derailment looking at rail condition
- Asian News Digest, AS
- A look at the cost of 5 years of conflict in Syria
- A look at key events in Syria since March 2011
- NFL exec admits to CTE-football head trauma link
- Former Fiji center Seru Rabeni dies at age 37
- Blacks playing men's hoops, football lag behind in degrees
- Turkey's military: 45 PKK rebels killed in air strikes
- Ex-Flint manager says he was 'grossly misled' on lead crisis
- UN chief angry at huge Morocco protest over Western Sahara
- Key events in Myanmar's political history
- Morgan: England full of confidence ahead of World T20
- Mother Teresa to be made a saint on Sept. 4
- Afghan president: IS group is 'on the run' in Afghanistan
- UNICEF warns of high malnutrition rates in Zimbabwe
- Dutch sprinter Dafne Schippers working on speedy starts
- UN agency stops work with ambassador Maria Sharapova
- Intel
- From Syria to Sudan: Refugee athletes train for Olympic team
- Algerian extremist killed in military operation
- Jesus' last hours depicted live in "The Passion"
- The Latest: Alabama governor visits troubled prison
- Taiwan shares open up
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Taiwan’s Golden Pin Concept Design Award opens 2016 international call for entries
- Taiwan to see sunny weather on Thursday and Friday: CWB
- Sharp's head reportedly visits Hon Hai's headquarters
- Argentina: Navy sinks Chinese boat fishing illegally
- Number of furloughed workers down sharply
- President investigated over Taipei Dome: MOJ
- Ma elaborates own peace promotion efforts
- Taiwan shares close up 1.02%
- Changhua magistrate wants more women's influence
- MOEA urges firms to seize opportunities presented by new IT accord
- KMT lawmaker indicted for vote-buying
- SO2 level in dried daylily flowers at eateries raises concern
- Taiwan shares rebound amid buying in large-cap electronics stocks
- KMT fears banks calling in loans
- Lawmaker demands end to plan to ease hiring of foreign workers
- ASE bid for SPIL fails
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- TWSE trading on Wednesday
- National Palace Museum collection belongs to nation, not KMT
- No capital gains tax in foreseeable future: Lin
- Investors in Taiwan to trade Chinese yuan-denominated ETFs
- Taiwan promotes cruise tourism at Florida show
- President-elect hopes for early communication with Japan on TPP bid
- Firearms seized in Pingtung police raid
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- ASE fails in merger with Siliconware Precision
- President-elect declines to comment on inauguration speech
- Taichung metro step closer to train-testing by yearend
- Taiwanese passenger fined for bringing raw meat in luggage
- Tsai talks with IAJ president on TPP and FTA
- Taiwan moving to tackle illegal fishing by long-distance fleets
- Foreign Ministry to send congratulations to Myanmar's new president
- Marathon talks between Sharp and Hon Hai
- 12 officers listed as defendants in illegal search
- Taiwan hotels to observe Earth Hour on Saturday
- MAC head hopes institutionalized negotiations with China will continue
- Taiwan world's 35th happiest country: report