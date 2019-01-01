英文新聞列表 English News List
- The Latest: EU sends 6 ships to chase smugglers, traffickers
- Carter sounds nearly ready to open combat jobs to women
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- KMT takes first step toward replacing presidential candidate
- Vessel's messages will be key to inquiry of ill-fated ship
- Dictator's son says Filipinos care less about Marcos abuses
- Women suicide bombers kill 15 in mosque at government estate
- Amount spent on seniors' health care three times national average
- Asian girls' rights alliance announced in Taipei
- Czechs seize over 220 pounds of illegal explosives for sale
- A glance at the Nobel Prizes in 2015
- New book offers healthy recipes specifically for seniors
- Miracle boy from water park explosion goes home
- Rainy weather forecast for Double Ten holiday
- Hon Hai chairman pockets NT$7.1 billion in cash dividends
- President Ma honors late leader of Flying Tigers
- Foreign delegations to attend National Day celebrations
- The Latest: Russian warships in Caspian Sea targeting IS
- Portugal waits as politicians try to build a government
- London Film Festival puts focus on women, onscreen and off
- UK's Cameron: I'll get tough in EU negotiations
- President Ma calls for KMT unity on presidential candidate issue
- TPP entry ongoing mission: National Development Council minister
- KMT candidate says talks on replacing her damaging for party
- Berdych falls in 1st round of China Open
- Suu Kyi says she will lead gov't if party wins Myanmar polls
- Official: Extremists kill 2 in drive-by shooting in Somalia
- Taiwan colleges eying senior citizens as enrollments drop
- Urban Outfitters to end on-call scheduling in New York
- BC-TEN--China Open Results
- Taiwan's exports slide for eighth month in a row
- Changhua, Taichung promote agricultural products in Nantou
- Taiwan-Philippines fishery talks stuck on contiguous zone issue
- Different political groups can unite in national interest: DPP head
- 81 percent of office workers opt to invest for retirement
- Ma urges for Chu-Hung talk amid KMT turmoil
- Tsai calls for vigilance as election enters 100-day countdown
- KMT’s brouhaha leaves Ko as miffed as the next spectator
- AUO’s consolidated revenue increases slightly in September
- Changing Hung too little, too late
- Bird poisoning: Do ‘pest birds’ deserve to die?
- MOSA gives Taiwanese entrepreneurs a boost
- Yoga serving as inspiration for Aguilera's new music
- Zimbabwe official: 5 arrested for poisoning 11 elephants
- Judge to consider lawsuit over Arkansas lethal injection law
- Pandora says it will buy Ticketfly for $450M
- Cash-strapped group says it'll sell historic ship for scrap
- Unusual bedtime picture book a self-publishing success story
- Wells Fargo Employees Contribute over 2,000 Man-Hours for Volunteering Month
- California governor signs ambitious climate change bill
- US school board settles over principal hypnotizing students
- US consumer borrowing climbs to new record in August
- Argentine government: ex-spy chief went to US in February
- US Senate OKs massive defense bill, sends measure to Obama
- Spike Lee on Oscar speech: 'Gonna try to keep positive'
- AP obtains video of damage to ancient Palmyra arch in Syria
- No Messi, Neymar, Suarez and Rodriguez as qualifying opens
- UN says Shiite rebels in Yemen have agreed to stop fighting
- Attack on UN convoy in C. African Republic kills peacekeeper
- Brad Paisley: 'God bless the Ashley Madison website hack'
- LPGA Volvik Championship set for May in Ann Arbor
- Correction: Arkansas Executions story
- Time for the real All Blacks to turn up at Rugby World Cup
- Brazil court discusses alleged gov't accounting violations
- Tsipras insists he can lead Greece out of crisis by 2019
- Man pleads guilty to killing 5 relatives with meat cleaver
- James Blake: Police watchdog substantiates force complaint
- Journalist guilty of helping hack Los Angeles Times' website
- Temple looks to NBC's Tamron Hall to replace Cosby on board
- Judge OKs Muslim film ads rejected by New York subway agency
- Gannett Co. buying Midwest, South newspapers for $280M
- Thursday, October 15
- CDN Lighting Helps Nanjing International Youth Cultural Center Win AL Design Award
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Economic Daily News: Boost exports through e-commerce
- Epidemic center calls for continued vigilance over dengue fever
- Catcher shares up after target price upgraded
- UBS Securities raises Taiex target on national fund support
- Hermes Microvision Q3 sales fall below expectations
- President clarifies stance on presidential candidate flap
- Taiwan to open rep. office in Indonesia's second-largest city
- House Republicans to vote for new speaker
- KMT head violates election law over candidate flap: TSU lawmaker
- Head of U.S. Republican National Committee to attend 10-10 events
- Taiwan shares close down 0.57%
- 0ver 30 people indicted in military procurement scandal
- Freeway controls to cope with Double Ten holiday traffic spikes
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Iran lobbied for Russian campaign in Syria , officials say
- Mobile Contribution to Sub-Saharan African Economy Surpasses US$100 Billion, Finds New GSMA Study
- Janet Jackson, Chicago, The Cars nominated for rock hall
- Syrian militant group recasts itself as moderate option
- Hon Hai chairman donates cash dividends to bio-medical research
- NATO chief: Alliance faces 'conflict, instability'
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- AP obtains video of damage to ancient Palmyra arch in Syria
- Deutsche Bank expects $7 billion loss for 3rd quarter
- NHL Capsules
- Domestic fuel prices seen likely to rise next week
- Tax deductions planned to spur used car exports, new car sales
- German minister: some VWs need fix that won't be ready soon
- Rangers spoil Blackhawks party with 3-2 win to start season
- Some travelers love to hate the new discount airlines
- US judge declines to undo government order on green cards
- Belarus independent journalists targeted ahead of election
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Britain urges EU to speed migrant deportation
- Delayed IPF Diagnosis Negatively Impacts Patients by Delaying Treatment According to Global Survey of Pulmonologists1
- Spain: Catalonia train service halted due to attempted theft
- VW's US CEO to face tough questions in congressional hearing
- Taiwan shares end down ahead of 8,500 points
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Cilic beats Johnson to reach quarterfinals at Japan Open
- Blue Jays' last postseason appearance was in a different era
- ROC National Day reception held at Twin Oaks in U.S.
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Taiwan university finds way to double grouper fry survival rate
- Researcher: Children's cancer linked to Fukushima radiation
- Cambodia to increase garment industry minimum wage
- Hamburg estimates $12.6 billion cost for 2024 Olympics
- Stinky Paris: Garbage collectors strike over pay, cost cuts
- Finding recorder key to solving the sinking of cargo ship
- The Latest: Romanian president warns of reaction to migrants
- Taiwan, Guatemala sign judicial agreement
- Frontera Resources Upgrades Gas Potential in Georgia Operations
- Good birding: Record-setting birder to visit Taiwan
- Taiwan to raise self-reliance ratio of grain, beans to 38%
- Hopes that Indonesia's visa-free program could boost tourism
- Taiwan military gearing up for National Day celebrations
- BC-TEN--Rakuten Japan Open Results
- The Latest: Another Israeli stabbed in Jerusalem
- Lawmakers in Kashmir punch colleague for serving beef
- Uruguay scrumhalf Ormaechea cleared to play against England
- Taiwan donates US$100,000 to mudslide-hit Guatemala in relief effort
- AP PHOTOS: Bosnian promoting 'slow way of life' to artists
- Tunisian legislator attacked in city hit by hotel massacre
- Fiji prop Campese Ma'afu cleared to play after RWC hearing
- Svetlana Alexievich of Belarus wins Nobel literature prize
- Tsai, Abe deny Japanese media report of accidental meeting
- Former Secretary of State Albright visits 'Madam Secretary'
- Melissa Etheridge sings for inmates at Ohio women's prison
- Hsia-Zhang cross-strait meeting to kick off Oct. 14
- Tang Prize revises rule for issuing award money
- KMT apologizes to 'ill-treated' presidential candidate Hung
- The Latest: Crowd gathering to hear VW executive's testimony
- President Ma bestows honor on Paraguayan vice president
- Turkey seizes coin-making material used by IS, arrests 6
- NATO leaves door open for troops to remain in Afghanistan
- Messi to stand trial in Spain on 3 counts of tax fraud
- Actor Daniel Craig: I'm over James Bond
- Gay rights supporters to raise gigantic rainbow flag on National Day
- Merkel, Zerai, Pope Francis all in Nobel Peace Prize buzz
- Glass walkway over China canyon cracks with tourists on it
- Global worries kept Fed from hiking rates in September
- Studies say 1/3 of young men in China to die from smoking
- The Latest: Scholar wonders about Putin reaction to Nobel
- New Nobel literature prize winner transcends easy categories
- Tsai did not meet Abe: DPP
- KMT apologizes to Hung again
- Hung will not accept vice-presidential post
- Any meet with Chu should be open: Soong
- Asian Girl Campaign invites NGOs across Asia
- Hung submits her fate to KMT congress
- Haiti voters grapple with packed field for presidency
- FBI director say US has gotten better at screening refugees
- 14-year-old Hawaiian cast as 'Moana' for Disney
- Rwanda court: Constitution allows removal of term limits
- Practicing in a car park: WCup qualifying for Somalia's team
- Chelsea and Arsenal fined for behavior of players
- Egypt's foreign reserves fall amid fears of devaluation
- UN orders audit of 2 foundations linked to bribery case
- Lebanese police use water cannons to disperse protesters
- California agency to eye bigger whale tanks at SeaWorld
- US: Several Russian cruise missiles landed in Iran
- Global worries kept Fed from hiking rates in September
- CES Named Largest Annual Show, Fastest Growing Show and Show with Strongest Global Participation by Trade Show Executive Magazin
- Hawks coach: Sefolosha's character 'of the highest order'
- US trade deal, Keystone open Clinton to flip-flop charges
- The Latest: Video shows knife fight that injured US airman
- Ireland upsets Germany 1-0 in Euro 2016 qualifier
- Fierce contest at the breakdown expected in Pool A decider
- Donald Trump says Bowe Bergdahl should have been executed
- Keegan-Michael Key set to lead Penn State homecoming parade
- 2016 Olympic equestrian events may not be held in Brazil
- 'Twilight' author says new book is 'not a real book.'
- Long weekend off to wet start, expected to end up dry
- V Air to increase flights between Taiwan and Busan
- iPhone buyers line up for hours as new models hit Taiwan stores
- Efforts against dengue fever needed over rainy holiday weekend
- Mexican site yields new details of sacrifice of Spaniards
- McCarthy abruptly withdraws candidacy for US House speaker
- $338M fund in deadly oil train derailment close to approval
- Paul Prudhomme: Cajun spices and a love of local ingredients
- DPP chairwoman to attend National Day ceremony
- Glencore cutting back zinc metal production
- Asian stocks gain on hopes Fed won't hike rates this year
- ROC 'flag man' to keep flag-raising rite despite typhoon damage
- Hindu hardliners block Pakistani singer's concert in Mumbai
- One angler dies, two missing after being washed into sea
- St. Lucia ambassador set to assume duties in Taiwan this month
- UN announces Libya unity government; 2 sides must OK names
- The Latest: Syrian journalist killed in car bomb attack
- Suspect sought in slayings of 5 on east China fishing boat
- Israel on high alert after days of Palestinian attacks
- Chef Paul Prudhomme, who popularized Cajun fare, dies at 75
- Film portrays costs of South Korean craze for top schools
- Nurse who contracted Ebola hospitalized
- Taiwanese woman gives birth at 30,000 feet
- Iraq officials: mortar attack in Diyala province kills 35
- Taipei Confucius Temple holds Confucius memorial ceremony
- Suspects in Calif. yoga teacher's death, tied to 2nd killing
- Spain: VW investments guaranteed despite emission debacle
- Nepal's parliament to choose new prime minister on Sunday
- Polish FM: no coalition of main parties after Oct.25 vote
- A glance at the Nobel Prizes in 2015
- Presidents Cup Capsules
- New face of Asian cinema shows Indian film outside Bollywood
- Taiwan-invested Russian casino opens for trial run
- Turkey snubs possible PKK ceasefire announcement
- Official: Moscow could hand over imprisoned Ukrainian
- DPP plans command for electronic, information warfare: report
- 'Overwhelmed' Nobel peace winner describes Tunisia's danger
- Weather bureau forecasts cool, humid Double Ten Day
- Hotel to hold gay pride party during Taiwan pride parade
- New research ship expected to be ready in spring 2017
- Obama focusing on condolences, not gun laws, in Oregon visit
- Airlines begin applying tax hike on flights departing Egypt
- BC-What We're Talking About 1230,ADVISORY
- Egypt to restore King Tut mask after botched epoxy job
- Tsai Ing-wen calls on Japanese Cabinet officials and parliamentarians
- Tsai Ing-wen hopes opposition parties will attend National Day ceremony
- Three missing from Taiwanese fishing boat off Japan's Hokkaido
- UN 'disturbed' by Yemen airstrikes that killed 47 civilians
- Afghan official: Taliban attack troops, 3 civilians killed
- Taiwanese fishing boat was illegally shark finning: Fisheries Agency
- Farm to promote tourism with 'scarecrow-wooden man" weddings
- Tsai Ing-wen's describes Japan trip as 'fruitful'
- Portuguese leaders make no progress on government talks
- NYC jury acquits Atlanta Hawks' Sefolosha in police fracas
- Music Review: Toby Keith gets playful on '35 mph Town'
- IMF says Iceland has repaid its remaining debt
- KMT presidential candidate leaves fate to party congress
- Guyana orders removal of jaguar skin in government office
- Red Bull 'open' to continuing with Renault engines
- Tsai Ing-wen describes Japan trip as 'fruitful'
- Tsai attends National Day ceremony, calls for unity
- Full text of President Ma Ying-jeou's National Day address
- Ma reasserts status quo at National Day ceremony
- Tsai draws media scrutiny at Double Ten
- China starts operating lighthouses on South China Sea reef
- Hung invites supporters to rally
- New public opinion should set nation’s course: DPP
- Inspectors crack down on Lanlay oil
- Silks Palace recreates Qing Dynasty feast
- Hotel Royal-Nikko Taipei offers hot deals on room
- Gays mark Double Ten with rainbow flag
- After leaving Bologna, NY lawyer Tacopina buys Venice's club
- Embattled former oil minister asks Nigerians for prayers
- Groin injury expected to rule Goetze out until 2016
- Germany hopes to exhibit some works from Gurlitt collection
- US rig count declines by 14 this week to 795
- The Latest: University says initial alert didn't reach all
- Gun-rights activists protest Obama visit
- Japan giving 2 backs RWC debuts for crunch match with US
- With a history of ethnic tension, Guinea holds election
- $2M bail set for diplomat charged in UN bribery case
- 1 fatally shot at Texas Southern University housing complex
- 2 Fed officials think data will justify rate hike this year
- New Zealand beats Tonga 47-9 at Rugby World Cup
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Iowa college establishes endowment fund for AP intern
- Man in Englishman's cyanide death found competent for trial
- US judge denies 1 large dose of sedative for executions
- US attorneys to appeal judge's Katrina flooding ruling
- Dengue fever outbreak shows signs of slowing down in Tainan
- Mexican Results
- Taipei Zoo to celebrate Halloween with pumpkin shows
- Hon Hai Q4 sales could top NT$1.5 trillion
- American rally keeps their slim lead in Presidents Cup
- China starts operating lighthouses on South China Sea reef
- Taiwan's service sector flashes 6th consecutive 'yellow-blue' light
- Joe Moody to join All Blacks as injury replacement
- Japanese Standings
- NHL Capsules
- N. Korean soldiers parade in massive anniversary celebration
- Who's the big Dawg on baseball playoff rosters? S-E-C!
- Taiwan banks' China branches incur first losses
- President concerned about future development of cross-strait ties
- Jessica Korda takes 2-shot lead in LPGA Malaysia
- Gas container explodes in restaurant in east China; 17 dead
- First Financial ratings upgraded after rights issue
- Lorenzo claims pole in Japan
- Palestinian attacker stabs 2 in Jerusalem in latest violence
- Weaker economy slows down bank loan growth
- KMT special congress aims for consensus ahead of elections: chairman
- IC packaging, testing firm seeks primary listing on TWSE
- DPP presidential candidate draws spotlight at National Day ceremony
- Philippine ship crew thwarts attempted piracy
- Taiwan open to China's proposal to share wartime records
- Black-faced spoonbill season to officially kick off Nov. 8
- National Day party features Taiwanese foods, aboriginal performances
- English Results
- EU concerned about illegal fishing of Taiwanese ship
- Turkey imposes news blackout on 'gruesome' blast images
- Gay rights supporters unfurl giant rainbow flag on National Day
- Italian Results
- Hung expresses regret over police barricades at KMT headquarters
- Tsai reveals her new campaign assistant - an orange tabby
- Dengue fever cases in Tainan likely to break 20,000
- Tsai: future of Taiwan is for the people to decide
- Taichung to continue with denture subsidy program for the elderly
- Scotland beats Samoa 36-33 at the Rugby World Cup
- Italian tennis players have life bans lifted in fixing case
- The Latest: US condemns deadly bombing, stands by Turkey
- Spanish Standings
- Attorney: Army officer recommends no jail time for Bergdahl
- US women beat USK Prague 85-53 in tour finale
- Sunday, October 18
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Young farmers showcase accomplishments at Taipei exhibition
- Three new bullet train stations to open on Dec. 1
- Campaign focuses on Tsai Ing-wen's pets
- Taiwan pavilion in Frankfurt to feature over 700 publications
- Changhua launches industry information platform
- Taiwanese fishing boats held in Philippines expected home Monday
- People to decide Taiwan's future orientation: Tsai
- DPP presidential candidate voices support for women's rights
- Gaza official says Israeli airstrike kills mother and child
- US holds on to win the Presidents Cup
- Singapore Airlines jet collapses during checks; no injuries
- Australian Results
- German official stresses need to streamline migrant policy
- Introverted expat: 10 ways to get away in Taipei
- Kaohsiung mayor in Paris to get ideas on urban development
- Clippers-Hornets, Box
- UK police says witchcraft, exorcism cases on rise
- Report: Iran test fires long-range ballistic missile
- Sainz ruled fit to race in Russia after heavy crash
- The Latest: Turkish police reportedly detain 14 IS members
- Trained beagles helping eradicate fire ants at Taoyuan airport
- China Times: The risk of Taiwan tilting toward U.S.-Japan alliance
- First lady's dresses inspire sale for charity
- Intense fighting in central Syria amid government gains
- KMT presidential nominee wants policy debate amid calls to quit race
- BC-TEN--Shanghai ATP Masters 1000 Results
- Gasoline prices to rise this week
- Right-wing anti-immigrant party poised to win Vienna vote
- Children of immigrants among winners of Formosan Girl Awards
- Foot-washing event held to promote filial piety
- Argentina beats Namibia 64-19 at Rugby World Cup
- Argentina finishes off pool stage with 64-19 win vs Namibia
- Islamic State could gain from Turkish peace rally bombing
- HTC debuts in Bangladesh market with six smartphones
- Hsia-Zhang cross-strait meeting to be held Wednesday
- CY: campaign donations must be returned if Hung drops out
- Acer makes huge entry with new devices hosting Windows 10
- English Summaries
- English Standings
- Matfield says he's OK to lead Springboks in quarterfinals
- Spanish Results
- Loss to Mexico punctuates a rough year for US soccer
- NFL Capsules
- The Latest: Police head: I didn't think we'd be here so soon
- Ex-soldier upset by no jail time recommendation for Bergdahl
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Hundreds rally against Confederate sign on Mississippi flag
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Apple Daily: Tsai's participation in National Day celebrations
- Dengue fever rises to 23,110 cases in Taiwan
- KMT to pick new presidential candidate Oct. 17
- 2015 Postseason Baseball Glance
- Asian stocks higher after Wall Street gains
- Bryant has 21 points, Lakers rout Maccabi Haifa 126-83
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America
- Taiwan shares close up 1.51%
- BC-TEN--Tianjin Open Results
- Elekta: Seven US Medical Centers to Acquire Elekta
- Taiwanese hairdresser wins major trade award
- The Latest: Palestinian killed after attacking Israeli
- 2 Malaysian fund critics charged with economic sabotage
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Quaid expected in Vermont court to face charge
- A special moment for Jay and Bill Haas at Presidents Cup
- The Latest: Turkish peace rally bomb toll rises to 97
- Helicopter missing with 5 people aboard in western Indonesia
- The Latest: Turkish peace rally bomb toll rises to 97
- AP Exclusive: Panama condo owners to Trump: You're fired!
- Police: Palestinian attacks officer with knife, is shot dead
- AP Exclusive: Panama condo owners to Trump: You're fired!
- No surprise: Lukashenko wins Belarus presidential race
- EU aviation agency issues safety note over Caspian missiles
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Taiwan shares close at two-month high
- The Latest: Greece rescues 1,624 migrants in 3 days
- Missionaries of Charity ends adoption services in India
- EU meeting on multiple Middle East crises
- Russia resumes gas supply to Ukraine
- BC-TEN--Hong Kong Tennis Open Results
- Report: Turkish investigators focus probe on IS militants
- Delegation heads to APEC energy meeting
- China seizes 804kg of ivory along with rhino horn, bear paws
- Nepal's new premier names protest group leaders as deputies
- Swiss trial for former HSBC employee begins in absentia
- 5 held in Air France union brawl that left execs shirtless
- Heavy flooding damages roads in Albania, kills 1 motorist
- Taiwan planning to set standard for chocolate
- O'Connell joins list of injured greats at Rugby World Cup
- Guinea opposition alleges fraud widespread in vote
- Ireland flanker O'Mahony ruled out of RWC by knee injury
- England bowler Finn out of 1st test against Pakistan
- King Felipe presides at parade marking Spain's national day
- Rugby World Cup organizers: Show will be OK without England
- Quintiles Wins Society for Clinical Research Sites
- Activists: Syria troops advance under Russian air cover
- Ford to invest $1.8 billion in China research
- 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts southeastern Taiwan
- New emergency response rule to come into force Nov. 15
- Hundreds set to compete in pro surfing event in Kenting area
- 'Peanuts' director: biggest challenge was not to 'screw up'
- China should not attach strings to transit issue: official
- President Ma pays respects to fallen pilots
- Germany's Merkel to visit Turkey on Sunday
- Dell buying EMC in a transaction valued at about $67 billion
- Dell adquiere compania de almacenamiento de datos EMC Corp. por 67.000 millones de dolares
- Albanian court acquits ex-central bank governor
- Review: 'Age of Clinton' is a romp through the '90s
- FIFA suspends Thai federation president Makudi for 90 days
- AP Source: Lack of written contract led to FIFA suspensions
- Gloria and Emilio Estefan celebrate immigrants in musical
- Budweiser's parent AB InBev raises offer for SABMiller
- Russia says Islamic State implicated in foiled terror plot
- Bone marrow recipient expresses heartfelt thanks to donor
- Actor Dick Van Dyke steps in to save his childhood home
- BC-TEN--Generali Ladies Linz Results
- Journalist released from prison in Egypt returns to Canada
- 19 Taiwanese phone fraud suspects deported from Indonesia
- MOFA issues yellow travel advisory to Turkey
- KMT congress may put Hung candidacy to vote
- 'Peanuts' director draws Snoopy painting for Taiwan
- Review: A history of America's drinking and sobriety
- US stocks are little changed in early trading after big week
- As US kombucha sales boom, makers seek new alcohol test
- Cross-strait SMS malware scam busted
- Zimbabwe official: US dentist not wanted for killing lion
- Blast rocks Tianjin, 2 months after fatal explosion
- Princeton economist wins Nobel for work on poverty
- Former advisor Wu Li-pei launches a memoir
- Changing parties more important than changing Hung: Tsai
- SID to probe KMT candidate change
- Keelung ex-mayor receives suspended sentence
- The DPP has a lot to clean up after Ma
- Toll protesters will not be charged
- Chu apologizes to Hung for candidate change dispute
- Mozambique plans to turn old ammo depot into nature reserve
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- President Obama interviews author Marilynne Robinson
- Judge: 16-year-old to be tried as adult in family stabbing
- French PM, top officials in Saudi Arabia
- Q&A: No end in sight for latest Israeli-Palestinian violence
- Honduran bank slated for liquidation remains closed
- Taiwan shares open lower
- DiCaprio, Paramount option Volkswagen scandal book proposal
- Delta evacuates plane in Jamaica after faulty report of fire
- Worker electrocuted at HGTV Dream Home
- Rights group says US-backed Kurds displacing Arabs in Syria
- Blast rocks Tianjin, 2 months after fatal explosion
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Hillary Clinton slams Trump in front of his casino
- Man released after 28-year-old murder conviction overturned
- United Daily News: KMT's plan to replace Hung
- Nanya, Inotera shares down on projected falling DRAM prices
- KMT chairman apologizes to presidential candidate Hung
- Hunter survives 6 days without water in Australian Outback
- Stabilization fund posts 2% return during presence in market
- Bell's 1-yard TD run at buzzer lifts Steelers over Chargers
- Scholars urge more research on future of Colorado River
- National Hockey League Standings
- Taiwan shares close down 0.06%
- James O'Connor leaves Queensland Reds
- NHL Capsules
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- NYC art exhibition gives food for thought
- 800-pound man says he's determined to slim down, live a life
- Stamkos earns 500th point in Tampa Bay's 6-3 win over Bruins
- Installation completed for Elekta MRI-guided linear accelerator at MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Pakistan wins toss, bats in 1st test against England
- Record-setting day of postseason homers
- BC-TEN--Tianjin Open Results
- Police: Palestinian stabs resident in central Israeli city
- Iran's parliament approves nuclear deal with world powers
- China says Russia, US must avoid fighting proxy war in Syria
- Pork issue needs to be addressed for Taiwan to join TPP: official
- AB InBev, SABMiller OK in principle to set up beer merger
- Asian stocks lower on weak China import data
- Huskies' season-opening trip to China includes class work
- Records of reported thefts in Taipei now in public domain
- Toyota promises better mileage and ride with Prius hybrid
- Syria's al-Qaida says Russia launching Crusader campaign
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- California to big-league ballplayers: Stop chewing tobacco
- Chinese tourists won't be decreased by 95%: MAC
- 14-day unconditional returns allowed at Taiwan's Apple online store
- Dengue fever outbreak rises to 23,456 cases in Taiwan
- Taiwan shares edge down as bargain hunting recoups most losses
- CDC closely following MERS reinfection in South Korea
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Lleyton Hewitt to be honored at 2016 Australian Open
- Olea Medical to Join Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation Group
- Kosovo opposition protests detention of its leader
- China investment in local IC design sector still prohibited: MOEA
- Turkey bans rally by activists mourning colleagues
- Chinese tourist dies while zip-lining in Thailand
- Pakistan reaches 82-1 at lunch against England
- German governor: VW should have admitted deception earlier
- 4 coalminers dead, 2 injured in accident in Bosnia
- Chinese tourist dies while zip-lining in Thailand
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Taiwan shares experience of e-commerce development at workshops
- SID to investigate allegations over KMT candidate replacement
- Taiwan ranks sixth in two industry 4.0 technologies
- Taipei International Travel Fair to kick off Nov. 6
- German investor confidence down as VW adds to worries
- IOC sets Oct. 27 deadline for resolution of Kuwait dispute
- AP Exclusive: Clinton server's software had hacking risk
- Court rejects ASE's legal action against Siliconware
- Israel opens fire at Syrian target after rocket attack
- Event in Taipei to mark 100th year of Gallipoli campaign
- Germany: prosecutors probe mock gallows at PEGIDA rally
- China-Nepal border point reopens after earthquake repairs
- Joe Kiani to Deliver Keynote Address at Brazil
- Report: Expanding TV rights scandal targets Italian clubs
- Blast rocks Chinese port 2 months after fatal explosions
- Walker called up by Wales _ again _ as injury replacement
- Wild aurochs-like cattle reintroduced in Czech Republic
- MAC head hopes for institutionalized meetings with TAO
- US Open champion Pennetta loses in 1st round at Tianjin Open
- Feeling in Spain is for De Gea to replace Casillas in goal
- Iran test-fires domestically developed torpedo system
- Murex Releases New Version of MX.3 for Investment Management
- Apaches to be displayed on open day at Navy's base in Kaohsiung
- Seven long weekends confirmed for next year
- El Salvador potters to visit Taiwan for industry development
- Federer upset in opening match at Shanghai Masters
- France and Saudi Arabia sign deals worth 10B euros in Riyadh
- BC-TEN--Shanghai ATP Masters 1000 Results
- Abu Dhabi's Etihad carrier signs $700M deal with IBM
- UEFA charges Moldova over fans' racist flags at Russia game
- International Results
- Image of Asia: Lighting candles for Vegetarian Festival
- Venus Williams rallies to advance to 2nd round in Hong Kong
- Apple adds Retina displays to its iMacs
- 206 trains to be rescheduled from Thursday
- Solomon Islands governor-general lauds Kaohsiung hospital
- Civil servant lauded for making big savings for government
- Taiwan condemns terror attacks in Turkey
- H.R. Pufnstuf, child of the '60s, visits Nickelodeon show
- Carter has moved on since 2007, desperate to reach RWC final
- Pakistan vs England Scoreboard
- Opposition head: no leniency for Roman Polanski if we rule
- Portugal begins granting citizenship to Sephardic Jews
- Global Health Brands Rush into China through Fast Growing Cross-border E-commerce
- Germany's top-selling daily combats ad blockers
- Saudi airstrikes pound rebel supply lines in Yemen's south
- Panda gives birth to 2 cubs at Toronto Zoo
- BC-What We're Talking About 1230 GMT
- Swiss coach Marcel Koller guides Austria to Euro 2016
- US stocks edge lower amid new signs of China weakness
- Palestinian winemakers preserve ancient traditions
- Assisted-suicide advocate Kevorkian's papers open to public
- Nepal fuel crisis eases as gov't allows some gas sales
- US stocks drop as investors assess earnings, deals
- Magnitude 5.5 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan
- U.S. official provides suggestions on Taiwan’s TPP bid
- CEC: mayoral by-election could cost additional NT$160 million
- MAC complains to China about card
- KMT passes motion to cancel Hung candidacy
- Smartphone ban for Army conscripts to be lifted in November
- Hengchun Airport faces August 2016 deadline
- Deaths from dengue fever reach 106 nationwide
- SID to list KMT leader as defendant
- Ministry ponders over Chinese investment in Taiwan’s IC design industry
- Hung understands KMT depression
- Asian offshore vessels select Synectics for surveillance
- International Results
- No change for Springboks: Been in playoffs mode for 3 weeks
- Excel Dryer Announces New Surface-Mounted, Slimmer Profile ThinAirR Hand Dryer
- Business events scheduled for Wednesday
- US says Iraqis now in position to retake Ramadi
- Ex-Anglo bank chief faces 33 charges if extradited to Dublin
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- Journalist says Canada PM abandoned him during Egypt ordeal
- Donald Trump to host 'Saturday Night Live'
- Correction: Photojournalist Detained story
- US Treasury bill rates flat to higher; 3-month at 0 percent
- Regular tour is a different tune from Ryder, Presidents Cups
- Belgium tops Group B, FIFA ranking after 3-1 win over Israel
- 'I'm so drunk,' driver says on social media before arrest
- Kerry condemns Palestinian attacks against Israeli civilians
- Puerto Rico seizes $12M worth of cocaine abandoned at sea
- Patrick Reed has clubs and will travel
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Former NBA star Odom found unconscious at Nevada brothel
- Taiwan still hoping for delivery of Perry-class frigates: MND
- Solar energy stocks rise on upbeat assessments, PV Taiwan trade show
- Video shows foreigners, Filipino kidnapped in Philippines
- Taiwan shares close down 0.53%
- Health insurance change could cut revenues by NT$500 million: NHIA
- Taiwan to continue efforts to acquire diesel-electric submarines
- The Latest: Israeli military begins deploying in cities
- Sri Lanka 67-1 in 1st test vs. West Indies
- Hsia-Zhang meeting opens in Guangzhou
- The Latest: Israeli military begins deploying in cities
- Sri Lanka 67-1 at lunch on day 1 vs. West Indies
- Triple suicide bombing kills 7 in northeast Nigerian city
- 41 writers return Indian award, cite climate of intolerance
- Sales of TWSE-listed firms edge up in September
- Dengue fever claims 106 lives in Taiwan this year: official data
- Sri Lanka 67-1 at lunch on day 1 vs. West Indies
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Toyota aims to nearly eliminate gasoline cars by 2050
- India opts to bat against South Africa in 2nd ODI
- Israeli military begins deploying in cities to stop attacks
- India opts to bat against South Africa in 2nd ODI
- Taiwan shares extend losses as large-cap stocks weaken
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Idleness of Hengchun Airport casts doubts on its future
- Bomb blast at lawmaker's office kills 7 in central Pakistan
- AIT celebrates 3 years of Taiwan's VWP entry with photo contest
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Hsia-Zhang meeting ends without progress on transit stop issue
- KMT passes proposal to revoke nomination of presidential candidate
- New mobile commerce app offers Taiwan stores convenient services
- Taipei 101 among world's 8 most beautiful skyscrapers: BBC
- Seventy percent of Taiwanese watch free videos on mobile devices: MIC
- Matfield out, Pietersen returns for Springboks for quarters
- Portugal makes no headway on forming a government
- Migrants' rights in short supply in squalid French camp
- Portugal makes no headway on forming a government
- Russia appeals to UN aviation body to open new MH17 probe
- Last of 3 convicted Al-Jazeera journalists leaves Egypt
- Court says UK politicians don't get protection from snooping
- Champi strengthens to typhoon; Koppu expected to bring rain to Taiwan
- German, Iranian FMs to meet regional actors in Tehran
- Bank of America Reports Third-quarter 2015 Net Income of $4.5 Billion, or $0.37 per Diluted Share
- Yiwu Fair:
- Prosecutors office lists KMT chair as defendant in replacement flap
- Bank of America earns $4.1 billion in third quarter
- Unrest a new blow to Nepal's quake-ravaged tourism industry
- New group of Taiwan volunteers to depart soon for developing nations
- India scores 247-9 in 2nd ODI against South Africa
- Dhoni's 92 not out helps India to 247-9 against South Africa
- Pilot hospitalized after Swiss military jet crash in France
- Sri Lanka 250-2 on day 1 of the 1st test vs. West Indies
- India vs South Africa Scoreboard
- Iran shows off underground missile base
- Business Highlights
- German police warn against posting kids' photos on Facebook
- 9 Indians held over oil-smuggling charges in Iran freed
- Dutch to hold non-binding referendum on EU-Ukraine links
- Car-buying fuels bump in September retail sales
- US producer prices fell in September because of cheaper gas
- 26 more elephants killed with cyanide in Zimbabwe
- British police officer in search of birth mother in Taiwan
- Paramedic in wedding dress works crash on way to reception
- Kyrgios gets closer to suspension with Shanghai outbursts
- Afghan official: Insurgents kill 29 border police
- Recently named head of VW North America will not take post
- The beards are back as an accessory at Rugby World Cup
- Ex-CIA agent convicted in Italy has asked for a pardon
- German gov't argues over proposed 'transit zones' at border
- Top Iranian council approves nuclear deal
- US stocks make slight gains in early trading
- ESOA: Satellite Operators Sign Crisis Connectivity Charter
- Twitter names Google's Omid Kordestani as executive chairman
- 2016 VW diesels have new software affecting emissions tests
- 2016 VW diesels have new software affecting emissions tests
- The Latest: Lamar Odom hospitalized with ex by his side
- Seminar on Taiwan's role in Sino-Japanese War held in Nantou
- Appeals court to reconsider New Jersey sports betting case
- EU lashes nations for falling short on refugee pledges
- Court again considers fate of seized gold coins worth $80M
- BC-TEN--Shanghai ATP Masters 1000 Results
- KMT head to accept nomination as presidential candidate Saturday
- Taiping Island to become low-carbon base for humanitarian work
- EU to explore launching negotiations on investment with Taiwan
- TiGiS 2015 pushes to promote “Green Energy Industry” in Taiwan
- YJF develops Taiwan’s first windmill hubs, shafts for turbines
- 7 Hong Kong police charged over protester's filmed beating
- Study: Ebola in male survivors can survive up to 9 months
- Hungary's anti-migrant steps aid Orban's right-wing shift
- Hamak steps into small-scale renewable energy with all-in-one solutions
- Vietnam accuses China of sinking its fishing boats
- No more drama, but more debate
- PV Taiwan 2015 stages 3D printing innovation competition
- Control Yuan probes Ko on request Farglory
- Grand Hyatt Taipei's Café to wow gourmets with a new look
- 13 years later, Cloud Gate to restage 'Smoke'
- Feds: 'Dance Moms' star hid show income during bankruptcy
- USDA awards contracts to 2 companies for bird flu vaccines
- Pair of Saudi activists sentenced to prison for rights work
- Richards, Fallon to help induct friends into hall of fame
- 'See Me' takes readers on roller-coaster ride of emotions
- US sends initial wave of 90 service members to Cameroon
- US faults China on religious freedom, urges lawyer release
- German man accused of having committed war crimes in Syria
- Moldovan bank phishing scheme cost drilling firm $3.5M
- Malta arraigns Croatians for violence before Euro qualifier
- The Latest: Police: NY church beating came amid 'counseling'
- Family of man aboard sunken freighter files $100M lawsuit
- US to jury: 2 British ex-bankers manipulated interest rates
- APNewsBreak: Delayed bridge project could hamper other ports
- Lehigh University latest to rescind Cosby's honorary degree
- Mystery shrouds missionary slaying, child abduction in Haiti
- Guatemala bars 50 suspects in customs scandal from traveling
- AP Source: Prominent astronomer resigning amid sex scandal
- Colombian coach Osorio takes over Mexico's national team
- Customs agents: Traveler hid cocaine in oil, vinegar bottles
- Jay Z testifies in dispute over his hit song 'Big Pimpin"
- Experience the Robot Revolution at #CES2016
- AP Source: Prominent astronomer resigning amid sex scandal
- Hammering heard in new video of prison escape by 'El Chapo'
- Benin ex-President Mathieu Kerekou dies at 82
- 8 arrested in scheme to smuggle guns in buses into NYC
- Study: Calcium, vitamin D pills don't prevent colon growths
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Wednesday
- McIlroy starts a new season before another season is over
- Panasonic Presents
- Clinton's strong debate is a general election warning
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- United Daily News: Can Taiwan make it in time for second TPP train?
- Taiwan urged to 'keep up good work' on TPP bid
- Taiwan shares soar in mid-morning session, led by TSMC
- Taiwan wins 35 golds at Polish invention show
- Vietnam accuses China of sinking fishing boat
- Texas executes inmate for Dallas police officer's 2001 death
- CIER cuts Taiwan's 2015 GDP growth forecast to below 1%
- Debate day-after: Sanders raises cash, Clinton camp pleased
- Taiwan hopes to start talks on investment pact with EU soon
- Despite exposure, new nations joining cyberespionage game
- Taiwan shares close up 0.92%
- Aquino favorite Roxas files to run for Philippine president
- NHL Capsules
- NRL's Reece Robinson witches codes with NSW Waratahs
- Study: Ebola in male survivors can survive up to 9 months
- Foreign Ministry to promote Taiwanese-invented sport of woodball
- Nepal captain, players arrested over match fixing
- 18th Manufacturing World Osaka Ended with the Greatest Success!
- Hungary's anti-migrant steps aid Orban's right-wing shift
- TSMC reports earnings decline in Q3
- Siliconware shareholders kill stock swap deal with Hon Hai
- Deezer, BandPage to tailor ticket offers to listening habits
- Taiwan passport ranked 28th best globally for visa-free travel
- TSMC scales back capital spending for 2015 to US$8 billion
- 7 Hong Kong police charged over protester's filmed beating
- Taiwan shares end above 8,600 points
- Thousands turn up at court to support Catalan president
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- TSMC reports earnings decline in Q3 (update)
- China media: Rights lawyer's son used by anti-China forces
- Syrian troops launch offensive in central Homs province
- Matt Kuchar 2nd after 1st round of Fiji International
- Miracle survivor of water park fire discharged from hospital
- Germany mandates recall of VW cars with deceptive software
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- The enforcers: Chechens discourage 'indecency' at weddings
- Murray beats Isner to reach Shanghai Masters quarterfinals
- Ukraine gives Russia 2 weeks to agree to debt restructuring
- Scotland appeals bans for Ford, Gray at Rugby World Cup
- Teammates remember Lamar Odom's productive, selfless career
- Mozambican theater commemorates Swedish author Mankell
- India pace bowler Zaheer retires from international cricket
- Corporate Social Responsibility Weekly Recap (October 7, 2015
- Unilever reports higher sales in third quarter
- Dengue outbreak slows in Tainan, intensifies in Kaohsiung
- Wooden boat collides with Greek patrol vessel; 8 missing
- Abbas' erroneous claim fuels Israeli incitement allegation
- Largan Q3 net profit up 70%
- TSMC forecasts flat growth for global semiconductors in 2015
- Tyler Morgan picked by Wales at center ahead of James Hook
- NATO chief praises Montenegro progress in membership bid
- Cameron urged to give clarity on EU reform demands
- Abbas' erroneous claim fuels Israeli incitement allegation
- Iranian plane lands safely after part of engine falls off
- Turkey says 10 more suspects detained over bombings
- Ebola nurse in UK may be rare case of relapse
- Kosovo opposition uses tear gas to disrupt Parliament
- Basher Boris: London mayor topples 10-year-old in rugby game
- Computer glitch caused delays at NY's Kennedy Airport
- AP EXCLUSIVE: Mosul pilgrims barred from returning home
- Lamar Odom's spiral leaves ex-NBA star fighting for his life
- Nepal foreign minister to visit India, talk over fuel crisis
- Graffiti artists slip criticism of 'Homeland' onto set
- Saxo Bank to end sponsorship of Tinkoff-Saxo cycling team
- Summer sports bodies coordinate anti-doping efforts for Rio
- Sri Lanka says it will quickly process Tamil prisoners
- Alexander's Steakhouse to make Asian debut in Taipei
- Chicago Park District approves lease for George Lucas museum
- Syria air campaign on, Putin may already seek exit strategy
- Goldman Sachs earnings fall 38 percent, missing forecasts
- Taiwan could issue sea and land warnings for typhoon
- Stranded sperm whale freed in Chiayi
- Adare Pharmaceuticals Appoints James Jogerst as Vice President, Corporate Development
- Consumer prices drop 0.2 percent in September
- Thousands mourn policeman killed in Irish border village
- Yahoo Introduces a New Yahoo Mail App
- BC-What We're Talking About 1330 GMT,ADVISORY
- Pakistan vs England Scoreboard
- Albanian labor camp, Chilean cemetery among threatened sites
- Taiwan's charity groups to collect 50 tons of food for the needy
- Amid slowdown, Taiwan's catering industry keeps growing
- China visit won't be last for Taiwan's top China policy official: Hsia
- Chu vague on mayoral job
- Taiwan financiers’ fundraising campaign to help elderly, sports talent
- KMT prepares congress to replace presidential candidate
- Tsai prepares campaign headquarters
- Water park survivors slam prosecutors
- Stories of Taiwan-born Japanese revealed in book and film
- Russian oligarch to invest up to $100m in video game group
- Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber returns to training
- Average US rate on 30-year mortgage rises to 3.82 percent
- Turkish, Russian military in talks over airspace violation
- Final 2 journalists acquitted in UK tabloid bribery probe
- World Cup host city Nizhny Novgorod wants extra $110 million
- 'The Daily Show' comedian Hasan Minhaj puts his life onstage
- Taiwan's Nationalists set to dump presidential candidate
- Rare letter that Mozart penned to friend sells for $217,000
- Actor John Stamos charged with driving under the influence
- Warburton: Making RWC semis now would be bigger than in 2011
- Dolphins, sea lions, turtles found dead at Mexico island
- Iran meets deadline, opens path to adoption of nuclear deal
- South Africa will consider national interest in beer merger
- New technology in credit cards leads to headaches for some
- US: Proposed fix for some diesel Volkswagens expected soon
- Los Angeles doctor delivers baby on flight from Taiwan
- Back off, tablets: PC companies plan a $70M ad campaign
- Cable news pundit charged with fraud; ties to CIA disputed
- Handgun makers compete to supply US Army with new handgun
- 63 police officers fired over corruption in Kenya reforms
- Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2015 Results
- American flight from Texas to Germany delayed by bees
- Spanish star Raul to retire after NASL season with Cosmos
- Canadian envoy who hid Americans during hostage crisis dies
- Afghan military officer deserts in US, arrested in Montana
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Thursday
- Thursday, October 22
- Daily fantasy sports sites ordered to shut down in Nevada
- EU leaders warn against military escalation in Syria
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- APNewsBreak: Top Biden aide lays out potential 2016 platform
- Organizer of party indicted over water park fiery explosion
- TSMC shares under pressure after capex cut
- Koppu strengthens into typhoon, to affect Taiwan next week
- Trump campaign raises $3.9 million in third quarter
- Justice Dept. expands cybercrime reach into southeast Asia
- Commercial Times: Appoint Tsai Ing-wen to attend APEC summit
- NHL Capsules
- Taiwan shares close up 0.03%
- Siliconware sues ASE for allegedly unlawful tender offer
- 326 new dengue fever cases reported in Taiwan
- The Weeknd, 'Uptown Funk' duo lead Soul Train nominations
- The Weeknd, 'Uptown Funk' duo lead Soul Train nominations
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Chinese police detain 3 for stealing body for ghost wedding
- InBev-SABMiller tie-up would include China's biggest beer
- Peter Siddle to get early chance to shine against NZ
- EVA Air planning to buy up to 26 new Boeing planes
- Kaohsiung light rail begins trial run; first in Taiwan
- Malkin goal helps Penguins beat Senators
- West Indies 134-5 on day 3 in reply to Sri Lanka's 484
- Asian shares mixed as some markets reflect US rally
- Racism, insomnia plague Syrian refugee family in Germany
- West Indies struggling at 134-5 on day 3 vs. Sri Lanka
- Suu Kyi travels to Rakhine in most difficult campaign stop
- Sri Lanka-West Indies 1st test
- Kuchar leads Fiji International after 2nd round
- Owusu, McCaffrey lead No. 15 Stanford past No. 18 UCLA 56-35
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Taiwan shares end flat after recovering earlier losses
- Organizer of party indicted over water park fiery explosion (update)
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Taichung to build film production center based on `Life of Pi' set
- New Taiwanese hotel bridges cultural exchanges between Europe, Asia
- Number of furloughed workers reaches highest since February 2014
- Rain-swollen rivers threaten Croatian town
- 2 bombs explode by Nigerian mosque, killing at least 30
- Lydia Ko shoots 65 to take lead in South Korea
- Yiwu Fair to Present Multiple Creative Designs
- French president in Iceland to see global warming's damage
- Nadal routs Wawrinka 6-2, 6-1 to reach Shanghai semifinals
- Cooking gas cylinder blast kills 8 in Mumbai
- Nepal constitution ends 8-year deadlock, but not pessimism
- NATO: Russia more interested in shocking, intimidating
- Turkey shoots down drone at border with Syria
- Amid noodle woes, Nestle sales fall short of growth target
- FIFA analyzing claim of irregularities in Neymar's transfer
- Turkey shoots down drone at border with Syria
- US tells China it isn't following its own laws in detentions
- Domestic fuel prices could fall next week
- CAL launches Taiwan's first maintenance training center
- Chibi Maruko-chan visits Taichung to promote tourism
- Free Taiwan Party seeking candidates for legislative elections
- Despite new suspects, Lockerbie closure remains elusive
- Venus Williams reaches semifinals at Hong Kong Open
- Tribal chief overjoyed by village's World Monuments Watch listing
- V Air to launch flights to Japan, the Philippines
- CBS bans advertising for critical film
- ZenFone series making inroads into Colombia
- Iraqi forces retake key oil refinery from IS militants
- US appeals court rules in favor of Google's online library
- Venezuela raises minimum wage 30 percent amid high inflation
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1430 GMT,ADVISORY
- Aphex Twin, Florence + the Machine up for UK's Mercury Prize
- Peppier handicapped symbol gets support, but problems remain
- Taiwan's yuan deposits fall for 3rd consecutive month
- Protesters gather outside KMT congress
- Ma and Hung open KMT congress
- KMT leader lashes out at DPP
- KMT congress drops Hung
- KMT congress nominates Chu
- Tsai emphasizes replacing ruling party
- After 7 weeks, Turkey holding journalist without charges
- Grammy winners Pentatonix finally getting airplay
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Judge hears arguments to dismiss Benghazi prosecution
- Teen wanted to leave church before beating, members say
- FIFA suspends Kuwaiti association in dispute over sports law
- 2 Hondurans face US deportation in possible profiling case
- German Standings
- Norwegian Results
- AP Photos: A Syrian's journey to new life in Europe
- Iranian teachers detained on work permit issues in UAE freed
- Mexico captures drug capo near Texas border
- French Results
- Dutch Results
- Albanian police seize 3.2 tons of cannabis in major sweep
- Ex-Trinidad & Tobago captain submits poll candidacy to FIFA
- Italian Summaries
- Mkhitaryan helps Dortmund to 2-0 win at Mainz in Bundesliga
- FDA approves drug to reverse blood thinner Pradaxa
- McLellan chosen to coach North America at hockey world cup
- US reviewing VW's 'Clean Diesel' ads for fraudulent claims
- Scottish Standings
- English Summaries
- English Standings
- Rafael helps Lyon to 1-1 draw with Monaco in French league
- Kerry, Netanyahu to discuss Israeli-Palestinian tensions
- Treasure trove of late Triassic fossils discovered in Utah
- Private firms question California high-speed rail funding
- Benedict Cumberbatch's Hamlet breaks a telecast record
- 2 ex-US police acquitted of manslaughter in stun gun death
- Officer who died year after Boston Marathon shootout honored
- Argentine Results
- Argentine Standings
- Deputy culture minister fired after leakage brouhaha
- 367 new dengue fever cases reported in Taiwan
- Foreign brokerages remain upbeat about TSMC shares
- Typhoon Koppu moving slowly, to affect Taiwan next week
- Formosa Petrochemical to cut fuel prices, starting Sunday
- NHL Capsules
- Sri Lanka closes on innings win vs. West Indies
- Orlando, San Jose boost playoff hopes with wins
- Japanese Standings
- KMT nullifies Hung's candidacy, set to pick new nominee
- Micro insurance on track to meet year-end target: FSC
- The Latest: Migrants, blocked by Hungary, pour into Croatia
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- BC-TEN--Shanghai ATP Masters 1000 Results
- Lydia Ko, Sung Hyun Park share lead in South Korea
- Kashima beats Reysol to keep pace with Hiroshima in J-League
- Hawaii governor declares state of emergency for homelessness
- Cologne mayoral candidate wounded in stabbing
- Eric Chu named as KMT's new presidential candidate
- Hung 'forced to accept' KMT's decision to replace her
- Taipei mayor vows to follow spirit of Chiang Wei-shui
- Japanese Results
- KMT needs to start anew: Chu
- Close, 4-way battle for Philippine presidency seen next year
- Brokerages cut target price on Largan despite Q3 results
- Turkey starts delivering water to Cyprus' breakaway north
- New York City mayor in Israel amid tensions
- Pope to meet poor, Muslims and evangelicals in Africa
- Civilians get close look at Army's Apache helicopter
- Taiwan set to record drop in export orders for 6th straight month
- Pingtung County musical event creates world record
- Sunny weather in Taiwan forecast to last until Sunday
- Global Youth of the Year Awards to be held in Taiwan Oct. 20
- Chu sees tough battle ahead as KMT's new presidential candidate
- Huang Min-hui denies being asked to run alongside Eric Chu
- Eric Chu seen likely to take leave from mayoral duties to campaign
- Taiwan people want change of government: Tsai
- Pakistan-England 1st Test Scoreboard
- Sullivan takes 5-shot lead into Portugal Masters final round
- AP PHOTOS: Egyptian women candidates work the campaign trail
- Taiwan, Alabama sign reciprocal driver's license accord
- Typhoon Koppu to bring sporadic rainfall starting Monday
- HSBC survey: Singapore most livable city for expats; Taiwan 8th
- DPP councilors call for Chu to resign as New Taipei mayor
- IETO hosts emotional event with mass wedding for Indonesian expats
- No plans to run as Tsai’s running mate: Chen Chu
- Wansei Back Home documentary stirs up a storm in Taiwan
- German Results
- Small group protests in Moscow against Syria airstrikes
- Norwegian Results
- Nigerian general jailed for losing battle to Boko Haram
- Chelsea, Manchester United back to form in Premier League
- Gamers converge on New Orleans for MLG World Finals
- Hyundai recalls 27,700 2011 Sonatas and Elantras
- BC-AP News Digest 2 pm
- German woman kidnapped in Afghanistan freed
- Saint-Andre era ends in shame at Rugby World Cup
- NASCAR XFINITY-Kansas Lottery 300 Results
- Brazilian Results
- Brazilian Standings
- Koppu losing strength, heavy rain forecast for Taiwan
- U.S. to re-evaluate Taiwanese presidential election: academic
- Dengue fever outbreak intensifies in Kaohsiung, abates in Tainan
- U.S. welcomes visits by Taiwan's presidential candidates: AIT
- Golovkin stops Lemieux in 8th round for middleweight title
- BC-TEN--Tianjin Open Results
- Taipei center launched to foster creative reuse of materials
- Police arrest 2 teenagers in rape of toddler in India
- Taiwan ranks eighth best country to live as expat
- Taiwanese woman deported after giving birth on U.S.-bound plane
- AmCham calls for FDI boost to Taiwan economy
- Eric Chu mulling U.S. visit: KMT spokesman
- Lexi Thompson wins LPGA Tour event in South Korea
- Amazing last play gives Michigan State win vs. Michigan
- China detains 16 protesters over marina project
- Swiss voters elect parliament; polls predict rightward tilt
- Taipei Golden Horse festival to kick off in November
- KMT gains support with Chu as presidential candidate: poll
- Turkey detains some 50 Syria and Iraq-bound IS suspects
- Japanese Standings
- Kerry to push for US leadership role at UNESCO
- Joe Biden: Religious liberty key to fighting extremism
- Ibrahimovic's Sweden faces Denmark in Euros playoff derby
- Tracy Morgan, bouncing back from bad crash, returns to 'SNL'
- Luxury home transactions in New Taipei drop 67% this year
- Sperm whale found dead after being freed by Taiwanese rescuers
- BC-TEN--Hong Kong Tennis Open Results
- Death toll in Ukraine excursion boat capsizing rises to 14
- Tibetan exiles vote, candidates discuss position on China
- H5N2 flu detected in Changhua; over 20,000 chickens culled
- Labor group, Filipino workers protest against high brokerage fees
- Italian Summaries
- Sen. King participating in event at Arctic assembly
- Republic of Congo: 6 injured in clashes over term limits
- KMT, DPP presidential candidates promise civil campaign
- Proposal discussed to make English 2nd official language in Taiwan
- Scottish Standings
- Danish Results
- Argentina beats Ireland 43-20, reaches RWC semifinals
- Chu announces leave to run for election campaigns
- Chinese general dismisses South China Sea concerns
- As Tibetan exiles vote, candidates discuss views on China
- Chu: Wang to stay on as legislative speaker
- Taiwan becomes world’s fastest ageing nation, surpassing Japan
- Supplier of tainted bean curds busted in Pingtung County
- Chu donates his mayoral salary to government coffers
- Chinese think tank: China may defend sovereignty with necessary measures
- China's economic growth declines to 6-year low
- Actor Tom Hiddleston sings as Hank Williams in Nashville
- Foley's late penalty gives Australia a 35-34 win over Scots
- Composer proposes to set words to Spain's national anthem
- Danish Standings
- Patrick Dempsey is riding in Dempsey Challenge fundraiser
- Taiwan shares open higher
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Hollywood Casino 400 Results
- Arsenal faces tough test vs. Bayern in CL, PSG hosts Madrid
- Judge may end impasse that halted 9/11 case at Guantanamo
- Democrats welcome the gun debate to the campaign
- Man charged after calling TV news on girl missing since 1982
- Typhoon Koppu continues to weaken as it approaches Taiwan
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Eric Chu takes leave from mayoral duties
- Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes northern, northeastern Taiwan
- Number of dengue fever cases tops 25,379 in Taiwan
- Eric Chu to meet AIT director
- Betham steps down as Samoa coach after WCup disappointment
- Test hopefuls named in PM's XI to meet New Zealand
- China shares rise after growth report eases economy jitters
- Lawyer tried to keep Somali rape victim in Australia
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America
- Novel 'A Little Life' up for $5,000 Andrew Carnegie medal
- National Football League Standings
- Canadian election could see Trudeau's son become PM
- News Guide: What to watch for in Canada's election
- Many Uruguayans fed up with complaints from Syrian refugees
- Cybersecurity firm: Chinese hacking on US companies persists
- Taiwan shares close up 0.30%
- 7 dead in capsized boat in central Philippines
- Indian capital struggles to control dengue fever outbreak
- Q&A: Koreas to resume emotional reunions of divided families
- KMT chief to donate wages for 3-month leave to New Taipei coffers
- Woman faces compensation demand after giving birth on CAL flight
- HTC share price rises on eve of launch of new smartphone series
- Run of earthquakes along east coast normal: weather bureau
- Peruvian faces US prison in Spanish-speaking phone fraud
- Egypt attempts to boost election turnout with a half-day off
- Kaohsiung light rail train derails during trial run
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Taoyuan airport named world's 10th-best airport for sleeping
- Juming Museum to take 3-month break for renovation
- Britain to seize passports of teens at risk extremism
- Cyprus forecasts economy to grow 1.8 percent in 2016
- Taiwan shares edge higher, led by financial stocks
- Two women share thoughts on search for biological parents in Taiwan
- Switch glitch cause of Kaohsiung light rail train derailment
- International regional security symposium kicks off in Taipei
- Nigerian intelligence arrests Biafran separatist leader
- Economist expects negative growth in Q3 for first time in 6 years
- No timetable for 12-inch wafer plant in China: TSMC
- NATO launches biggest military exercise in 13 years
- Pope rallies bishops to press climate call before Paris meet
- Oprah paying $43.2M for Weight Watchers stake, joining board
- Morgan Stanley's earnings are hit by bond trading slump
- 'Whitey' Bulger's lover heads to court on contempt charge
- Ousted president Yanukovych sues Ukraine in European court
- Kosovo president meets with politicians to resolve crisis
- BC-TEN--Kremlin Cup Results
- Insider takes over top job at Sherwin-Williams
- WADA to consider independent testing proposal next month
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Oprah paying $43.2M for Weight Watchers stake, joining board
- Syrian troops advance toward air base besieged by IS
- AP Enterprise: Under Clinton, State's cybersecurity suffered
- Superb new biography of the King of Pop
- British Olympic medalist in hospital after fall in France
- South African students protests planned tuition fee hikes
- British man accused of murdering 4 men he met online
- Valeant tops Street 3Q forecasts
- Russian intelligence says it foiled terror plot
- Big explosion hits Rio de Janeiro; 7 hurt in blast
- ICC to look at using green-yellow balls in test matches
- Reinventing the Luxury Class of the Automobile Industry: Mercedes-Benz Teams with Pivotal to Bring Connected Car App to Life
- Valeant tops Street 3Q forecasts, boosts outlook
- APEC Accelerator Network summit kicks off in Taipei
- Kaohsiung zoo to compensate victim of elephant prank
- For Taiwan, subsidized retirement accounts a heavy burden
- Taiwanese youth have misgivings about political talks with China: Chu
- Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday vault'
- Turkish authorities confirm identity of suicide bomber
- -AP Sports Digest
- US Navy to search for ship lost off in storm off Bahamas
- Robin Cook's 'Host' is exciting medical thriller
- Johnson & Johnson: Stelara fares well in Crohn's disease
- Weather bureau likely to issue sea warning for storm Tuesday
- Bankers associations of Taiwan and Japan to strengthen cooperation
- Germany probes complaint alleging Facebook incitement
- US stocks mixed in early trading; Oil down
- Spanish prosecutors call for probe of VW for fraud
- Gypsy parents of blond boy taken by Irish police win payment
- Johnson & Johnson: Stelara fares well in Crohn's disease
- JetBlue plane lands in Boston after flaps get stuck upright
- UN says food needs increasing in southern Africa
- Sunday, October 25
- BC-TEN--if...Stockholm Open Results
- FIH Regent Group opens “Just Grill” at Xinyi district
- Taiwanese youth have misgivings about political talks with China: Chu
- Chu says he won't use resignation as a way to boost support
- Presidential debate likely after registration
- Color powder party organizer apologizes
- Soong wants to “change the status quo”
- Taiwan’s baby blues – a reflection of the economy
- Video recording possible at next election: CEC
- AP source: Government to require registration of most drones
- Friday, October 23
- Police give description of suspect in ZombiCon shooting
- 'What You See' will keep readers engaged and enthralled
- Swedish Standings
- Swedish Results
- Libyan government rejects UN power-sharing proposal
- Polish leader debates challenger ahead of weekend elections
- Review: Captives face ugly choices in harrowing 'Eclipsed'
- Georgia joins states scrutinizing fantasy sports companies
- German Standings
- Italian Results
- Witnesses: Pre-election violence flaring up in Haiti slum
- Blake Shelton sues In Touch Weekly over rehab story
- Spanish Summaries
- Stoke continue league revival with 1-0 win away over Swansea
- English Summaries
- English Standings
- Key test for self-driving cars: A northern Virginia highway
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Monday
- Idaho tribe's casino sanctioned for hosting racy performance
- Texas 'clock kid' goes from arrest to White House visit
- Pressure mounts for Illinois lawmakers to end budget impasse
- Carson, Trump request Secret Service protection
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Argentine Results
- U.S. dollar flat in Taipei trading
- Chu says he won't use resignation as a way to boost support
- FIFA names 23-player shortlist for Ballon d'OR
- Cambodian on trial for infecting more than 100 with HIV
- Brokerage cuts price targets for AUO, Innolux on slowing TV demand
- 'Becoming Nicole': New book tells transgender child's story
- Taiwan shares close up 0.25%
- Abused Indonesian caregiver films own video to get help
- Asia stocks muted as China growth revives US rate hike talk
- S. Koreans in North Korea to reunite with war-divided kin
- Philippine storm blows away after leaving 20 dead
- Poles eager to oust pro-market party in vote despite growth
- Change to film rating system to benefit teenagers: official
- States probe VW over emissions, look for settlement money
- Spieth named to headline Singapore Open's 2016 return
- Russians support airstrikes in Syria, despite Afghan legacy
- LO ULTIMO: Miles de migrantes llegan a Eslovenia
- Dalai Lama calls action on climate a 'human responsibility'
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Seoul's spy service says N. Korea preparing for nuclear test
- China gang builds fake interrogation room to bribe official
- Kuwaiti official criticizes his country's suspension by FIFA
- Afghan official: 18 police missing after Taliban attack
- ROC nationals need two IDs to enter U.N. Geneva office: MOFA
- Lexus ranked highest in luxury car after-sales service in Taiwan
- UK steel maker to lay off 1,200 amid cheap Chinese imports
- Premier asks for clear line between duty and leisure
- Atletico needs Martinez to end drought against Astana
- 21 customs officers detained in Hungary corruption case
- PSG and Zlatan host Madrid and Ronaldo in Champions League
- At least 3 journalists attacked at German anti-Islam rally
- Ex-Fukushima nuclear plant worker confirmed to have cancer
- Share prices up slightly on Taiex
- Bank of Taiwan inks MOU with Japan's Mizuho Bank to boost cooperation
- Virender Sehwag retires from international cricket
- Norwegian returns 2 stolen stone statues to Cambodia
- President asks Moldova's pro-European gov't to stay together
- KMT presidential candidate may visit U.S. depending on campaign
- New ROC ambassador presents credentials to Paraguayan president
- CyberSource Brings Real-Time Fraud Analytics to Merchants
- Ventura, estate of 'Sniper' author back in court for appeal
- Tommy Hilfiger Introduces in Store Virtual Reality Experience
- 70% of foreign violators pay smoking fines: Taipei official
- Iraq says forces recapture refinery town from IS militants
- Economic burdens keep 45-and-older workers tied up in job market
- BOT-Mizuho Bank cooperation to create huge business opportunities
- CES Asia 2016: Call for Conference Proposals
- WHO chief: Ebola a 'wake-up call' for member governments
- Stocks edge lower in early trade; IBM weighs on Dow average
- Romanian prosecutors seek arrest of ex-tourism minister
- Former Indian IOC member Ashwini Kumar dies at 94
- Lamar Odom taken from Las Vegas hospital to Los Angeles
- Harley-Davidson plans job cuts after earnings drop
- Neymar leads AP Global Football 10 after 4-goal game
- Maldives: Explosive was under president's usual seat on boat
- Conte hearing in match-fixing scandal set for Feb. 18
- Taiwan's export orders drop for 6th consecutive month
- Canadians vote for a sharp change in government
- Taiwan, Ghana ink MoU to boost two-way commerce
- Chu comments on Ma comparisons
- TSU launches Chu recall
- SID summons Chu and Hung
- Tsai hopes second-generation immigrant can run for president
- Candidates’ TV presentations to begin Dec. 25
- Tsai discourages speculation about appointments
- KMT legislator blames Lai and Chen for not containing dengue spread
- Acer’s MPS Energy and Studio X-Gene announce new eATV
- Credit Suisse Asia Pacific announces strategy to double profitability by 2018
- UN: Attacks in Central African Republic may be war crimes
- BC-TEN--if...Stockholm Open Results
- Fiat Chrysler denies getting Luxembourg state aid
- 'Halal tourism' emerges as businesses serve Muslim travelers
- Advice pours in for Joubert after contentious World Cup call
- Asian Champions League Results
- Witness offers inside look at historic 'Goodfellas' heist
- Pentagon: Russia, US agree to minimize risks in Syrian skies
- Tropical depression forms off Mexican coast
- Canadian tourist killed in Bahamas by garbage truck
- English Standings
- Delay in 9/11 case at Guantanamo over self-representation
- Olympiakos beats Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in Champions League
- UN official adds support for women candidates for UN chief
- Officials: Sharp-toothed creature that bit surfer was an eel
- Curator of Pittsburgh's Andy Warhol Museum suddenly resigns
- Indictment brings additional bribery charges in UN case
- Woods says recovery will be 'long and tedious'
- Arsenal's hopes still alive after 2-0 CL win over Bayern
- Man who helped slaves escape to be pardoned in Delaware
- Vanuatu shaken by magnitude-7.3 quake; no reports of damage
- Woods says recovery will be 'long and tedious'
- Wednesday, October 28
- Vanuatu shaken by magnitude-7.3 quake; no reports of damage
- Mormon leader: Kentucky clerk taking wrong approach on gays
- Cracking jokes, Jimmy Carter honors former VP Mondale
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Change in criteria creates opportunity for 3 players
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Chu may visit U.S. in early November
- Central bank: stabilizing Taiwan dollar is its duty
- Frenchman makes daring leap from sailboat to ship off Alaska
- Trump's Republican critics pushing for takedown
- AP News Guide: Benghazi takes stage with Clinton testimony
- Singapore mega-church head guilty of embezzling $35 million
- Toshiba Launches New NAND Flash Memory Products for Embedded Applications
- German labor official in Taiwan to discuss aging society issues
- Trudeau promises policy departures in post-Harper Canada
- Singapore mega-church head guilty of embezzling $35 million
- New York City police officer dies after being shot in head
- Taiwan shares close down 0.51%
- Ex-U.S. official urges China to respect Taiwan's electoral process
- About 25% of employees aged 45 or older spend entire paycheck: survey
- BC--Americas Digest
- Taiwan's manufacturing sector to see largest drop in six years
- The Latest: Slovenia expands army role in handling migrants
- Chu to discuss China policy during U.S. visit
- DRAM stocks dive on oversupply concerns, Micron plunges
- Syrian TV: President Assad meets Putin in Moscow
- Vatican denies report pope has small, curable brain tumor
- Amnesty urges gov'ts to avoid repeat of Rohingya crisis
- Canadiens beat Blues to push streak to 7
- Credit Suisse net plunges amid volatile market conditions
- Netanyahu causes uproar by linking Palestinians to Holocaust
- Taiwan shares end down as electronics trend lower
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Students walk 100 km to raise funds for reservoir in Swaziland
- Matfield returns to bench; Springboks XV unchanged for semis
- Children of doctor who helped Chinese during WWII to visit Taiwan
- Bahrain defends crackdown in Shiite area that sparked clash
- News reports: Libya to allow Lockerbie pair to be quizzed
- Taiwanese tourist returning from Bali treated for rabies
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Aid frozen to Dominican Republic to get answers in murder case
- DPP head unveils party's new immigration policy
- Debt inspectors review Greek bailout progress
- Dwight Lodeweges quits as coach of Dutch club Heerenveen
- News reports: Libya to allow Lockerbie pair to be quizzed
- Tang Prize gains increasing international awareness: foundation
- Taiwan to host WCIT 2017
- Pakistan police kill 4 suspected militants in raid
- Netanyahu causes uproar by linking Palestinians to Holocaust
- Tropical Storm Patricia prompts watches on Mexican coast
- Afghan official: Troops push Taliban back from southern city
- 1st batch of Vietnamese domestic workers arrive after 10-year hiatus
- Jetstar Japan eyeing Taiwan market with three new routes
- Taiwan, France to sign working holiday agreement soon: envoy
- Dengue fever claims 122 lives in Taiwan: latest CECC figures
- GM overcomes huge recall costs to post healthy 3Q profit
- Pavlyuchenkova ousts 2nd-seeded Safarova at Kremlin Cup
- Toyota recalls 6.5 million vehicles for window switch defect
- Western Digital buying SanDisk in deal worth about $19B
- 61 wingsuit skydivers set formation record over California
- Gomez, Underwood to perform at American Music Awards
- France welcomes EU's interest in investment talks with Taiwan
- Massachusetts considers registry for animal cruelty convicts
- VW halts sales in EU of diesels with scandal-hit engine
- Carrie Underwood has 'mom guilt' about work-life balance
- Investigators interview KMT head over alleged electoral law violation
- UK doctors say nurse suffering Ebola relapse has improved
- Malian president in France to seek support for peace process
- Republican lawmaker: US House elections set for next week
- China's top cross-strait negotiator to visit Taiwan next month: official
- Danai Gurira _ both zombie killer and thoughtful playwright
- Google makes Biennale art show available online
- Prosecutors seek delayed sentences for student protesters
- KMT head probed over alleged electoral law violation (update)
- ICOM-NATHIST declaration stresses need for biodiversity conservation
- Unemployment rate lowest for Sept. since 2000
- Grand Hyatt Taipei joins 2015 International Travel Fair
- 2 Chinese diplomats killed at restaurant in Philippines
- Far Eastern Plaza Hotel rolls out “bartender’s week”
- Dalai Lama calls action on climate a 'human responsibility'
- 'Let us go!' Migrants ford icy river, burn tents in Slovenia
- UN chief 'pessimistic' about Israel-Palestinian peace
- Brasserie celebrates grand reopening
- Over 50% Taiwanese workers earn under NT$40,000 per month: poll
- Trinities don’t work in politics
- Celebrate an extraordinary Halloween at Taroko Gorge
- Hung to reimburse donors
- Taiwan has nowhere to run in face of climate change
- Family of woman who died at Turkish airport: No foul play
- Q&A: A look at Qatar, future home of Muslim teen clock-maker
- Wife of Dane in South African mutilation case is killed
- Environmentalists, senator appeal to intervene in Exxon case
- After languishing, Irish whiskey is showing a revival spirit
- Review: Murray finds some comedy in messy 'Rock the Kasbah'
- Official: US can't abstain from UN vote on Cuba embargo
- Ex-Israeli PM sued over flotilla raid that killed American
- Study: 99 percent probability of Los Angeles-area quake
- Estrada leads Blue Jays over Royals 7-1 to force ALCS Game 6
- Jaguars taking different approach to annual London trip
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Mexico arrests 6 in drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman's jailbreak
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Taiwan contributes to fund to aid piracy survivors
- September unemployment at lowest monthly level since 2000
- Kaohsiung redoubling dengue control efforts after 5,000th case
- Quota for Taiwan-South Korea working holiday program to be raised
- 'Thor' and 'Alien' movies to be shot in Australia next year
- Citigroup trims Taiwan's GDP forecast, expects rate cut
- Taiwan shares close down 0.01%
- Taiwan, Japan make progress on negotiating tax agreement
- Tourism Bureau, Google to promote Taiwan through famous vloggers
- Now in Germany, a Syrian doctor wrestles with war memories
- Elderly Koreans bid tearful farewell after brief reunions
- Kerry seeks clarity on holy site status
- Major road in heavily polluted New Delhi briefly car-free
- Filipino director Mendoza honored at Tokyo film festival
- NHL Capsules
- Assad's trip to Moscow bolsters sense he may survive war
- More pitchers involved in gambling scandal in Japan baseball
- As Rio nears, gymnastics' Biles is ready to take charge
- Asia-Pacific Culture Day to kick off this weekend
- Asian stocks markets mostly down on weak US earnings
- Women dominate Polish election, with 3 vying to lead country
- Sri Lanka 59-4 at lunch day 1 of 2nd test
- McDavid goal helps Oilers beat Red Wings 3-1
- French director brings his first animated feature to Taiwan
- Study: Islamic State attacks spiked in third quarter
- Taiwan shares end flat amid caution during earnings season
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Italy to host fellow qualifier Romania in November friendly
- EU criticized for failing to enforce illegal logging laws
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- France's Hollande heads to Athens as Greece seek debt relief
- Netherlands to play Wales, Germany in friendlies
- Police shoot masked man after attack on Swedish school
- Weak economy could force workforce cuts: survey
- Pavan, Lu share 1st-round lead at Hong Kong Open
- US regulators focus on repairs of exploding Takata air bags
- Group urges government to more closely supervise home caregivers
- Taiwan, Puerto Rico sign reciprocal driver's license accord
- Klopp challenges English FA over use of teenage player
- Review: Activision's 'Guitar Hero' reboot kicks out the jams
- McDonald's sales in US edge up for first time in 2 years
- 'Honored' to attend WWII events in Taiwan: late U.S. doctor's children
- EVA Air to launch services to Istanbul next March
- Hung campaign to return money to donors
- Education official resigns over "high heels" comments
- Kerry: Assad the obstacle to agreed principles for Syria
- Treasury postpones two-year debt auction
- 'Assassin's Creed' calls on historian for London edition
- Cross-strait insurance supervisory meeting ends with little progress
- Germany arrests 3 extremists in asylum-seeker attack plot
- Rouhani: Iran to begin full implementation of nuclear deal
- US official: 1 US dead in Iraq hostage rescue
- US home sales rebound in September after August slump
- McDonald's sales in US edge up for first time in 2 years
- Drug company offers cheap version of costly Turing drug
- Teacher, student killed in stabbing attack on Swedish school
- Climate change aggravates El Niño, threatens global agriculture output
- 57 finalists announced in Taiwan's Golden Pin Design Award
- Myanmar jade rush muddies promise of change, fuels conflict
- FDA warns of deadly liver damage with AbbVie hepatitis drugs
- Lead pipeline scandal expands to New Taipei
- Kaohsiung mayor demands crackdown on vote-buying
- Ko considers sale of public housing
- Iceland sentences 26 corrupted bankers to 74 years
- Hung aide denies funding allegations
- NASA's New Horizons on new post-Pluto mission
- Plague was spreading 3,000 years before outbreaks detected
- Lamar Odom's speech improving during therapy, family says
- Cyprus, Britain in brewing spat over migrants at RAF base
- Nigeria: UN excludes us from plans for Boko Haram refugees
- 2 Indian men charged with smuggling people into US
- Austrians Hirscher, Fenninger voted skiers of the year
- Google's 3Q earnings surge 45 pct, Alphabet stock soars
- Ex-officer indicted in death of pregnant girlfriend in Texas
- Amazon has 3Q sales surge as holidays approach
- Saturday's lineups in the Rugby World Cup semifinals
- Peru arrests army officer for drug trafficking
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- China Times: Is Eric Chu really not a second Ma Ying-jeou?
- Patricia strengthens to Category 5 hurricane off Mexico
- Pegatron shares stall on labor report
- Mexico's Pacific Coast braces for monster Hurricane Patricia
- Clinton seeks to close book on Benghazi
- BC--Americas Digest
- Governor of Japan's Iwate Prefecture to visit Taiwan next month
- Taiwan shares close up 0.75%
- Asian News Digest, AS
- US admiral: Policymakers to decide South China Sea patrols
- FIFA urged to make human rights key to presidential race
- Vietnam seeks friendly relations with both US and China
- Samsung top smartphone vendor in Taiwan in September
- Rollins, Richards featured guests at jazz foundation benefit
- Jerome Champagne enters FIFA presidential election contest
- Police: Racist motive behind Swedish school attack
- Interior minister concerned about enforcement of drunk-driving policy
- Electrolux Interim Report January-September 2015
- The Latest: Hurricane Patricia strengthening off Mexico
- Tech companies face rocky road on the way to making cars
- Review: Amazon's cheap Fire tablet does a lot for $50
- Domestic fuel prices seen likely to fall further next week
- Witness: Bomb blasts kill at least 18 at mosque in Nigeria
- Number of dengue fever cases tops 26,660 in Taiwan
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Wild wins 3-2 to send Blue Jackets to another loss
- Online search launched in response to lead pipe concerns
- Taiwan shares end up but gains capped ahead of 8,700 points
- UAE Exchange Celebrates 35 Years of Growth; Single Largest Remittance Entity Moves Over US$26 Billion a Year
- Ji Eun-hee maintains lead in LPGA Taiwan Championship
- UK telecoms provider: customer data at risk after hacking
- Proposal being discussed for guardianship of elderly
- Demand for LCC services could drive local aviation market: Boeing
- Decline in export orders narrowing: finance minister
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- 'Beautiful and heartbreaking': North, South Koreans meet
- Late U.S. surgeon honored in Taiwan for helping Chinese during WWII
- Taiwan's 'Wolf of Wall Street' charged with stock fraud
- Taiwan's industrial production index down fifth consecutive month
- Taiwan hoping to strengthen exchanges with Cuba
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- JK Rowling play to feature adult Harry Potter, son Albus
- Florida death row inmate demanding the electric chair
- Taipei still pondering timetable for replacing lead pipes
- Taiwanese special forces to be featured on Discovery Channel
- China cuts interest rates to spur economy
- Asian News Digest, AS
- 2016 visit by TAO chief will hinge on public opinion: official
- Sales of wholesale, retail, food services sectors down in September
- Sharapova, Halep drawn together in WTA finals group
- Pocock, Folau back for Wallabies, Sio out for semifinals
- Russia, Jordan to coordinate militaries on Syria
- Henin, Safin nominated for International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Fisheries Agency punishes Taiwanese vessel for shark-finning
- Indonesia to resume sending fishermen to work on Taiwanese vessels
- Technology shares surge in early trade; Amazon, Microsoft up
- 102 countries pledge not to oppose UN action on genocide
- Bomb attacks in Bangladesh leave 1 dead, over 100 injured
- Cabinet to help all areas with lead pipes
- Ko denies housing policy changes
- Tsai unveils agricultural policies
- Chu’s brother comes under fire
- Taipei city welcomes same sex couples to joint wedding ceremony
- Injured but energetic Fetty Wap performs from seat at show
- Egg industry group CEO steps down after vegan mayo scramble
- UN raises concerns about abuse of women and child migrants
- Engineer sentenced to 8 years for sending documents to Iran
- Africans hold line on doctrine as Vatican family synod ends
- Germany allows Etihad-Air Berlin code-shares through January
- Jaguars trade laughs with fans in their London 2nd home
- Family propels Jajaira Gonzalez into Olympic boxing trials
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Mortar rounds kill 3 at anti-Islamist protest in Libya
- German Summaries
- German Results
- Defending World Cup champion Hirscher hunted by 2 Norwegians
- American stars face stiff test from each other
- Nantes beats Caen 2-0 in French league
- Venezuela sues black market currency tracker for terrorism
- BC-TEN--if...Stockholm Open Results
- APNewsBreak: Maintenance workers at VW plant seek union vote
- Spanish Summaries
- UN chief wants more transparent assembly president's office
- Q&A: A look at Mexican coast in path of Hurricane Patricia
- Rugby has Argentina's attention ahead of World Cup semifinal
- English Summaries
- English Standings
- Brazil court seizes house speaker's alleged kickback cash
- Texas company to resume shipping guardrails
- Mexican Results
- Hundreds of S.Koreans cross border for final set of reunions
- Lynch's career day leads No. 18 Memphis past Tulsa 66-42
- Bush slashing spending, shifting staff amid campaign woes
- New home prices in Taipei down over 2% in Q3
- Giordano scores 2nd goal in OT, Flames beat Red Wings 3-2
- A look at deadly Category 5 hurricanes that made landfall
- Number of dengue fever cases nears 27,000 in Taiwan
- Formosa Petrochemical to cut fuel prices ahead of CPC, again
- New Zealand singer Hayley Westenra to perform in Taiwan
- Global IC market could fall 1% in 2015: IC Insights
- Pakistani Shiites demand protection after bombing killed 18
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- Haas F1 eyeing US Grand Prix as 'home race' in 2016 debut
- Japanese Standings
- Taiwan to establish national military museum
- Sri Lanka 165-6 at lunch day 3 of 2nd test vs. West Indies
- Kerry renews push to ease Israeli-Palestinian tensions
- Chinese dissidents protest British treatment of activist
- Chinese ranger killed by wild elephants
- Maldives police arrest VP over blast on president's boat
- Afghan security retakes control of Taliban-held district
- Police, protesters clash overnight in Kosovo
- United Daily News: 'DPP does not equate with Taiwan'
- Sri Lanka vs West Indies Scores
- Delta Electronics inaugurates green U.S. headquarters
- Taiwan's cell phone shipments could fall in Q4
- 3,500 ducks culled in Pingtung due to bird flu outbreak
- Taiwan's southernmost lighthouse completed in South China Sea
- Mohammed's Journey: A Syrian's long quest for a normal life
- Economics and morality drive the choices of 2 Polish voters
- Taiwan could report economic contraction in Q3: DBS Bank
- Sotheby's exhibits huge Taubman collection prior to sales
- NATO: investigation continues on MSF hospital bombing
- UN says it mistakenly sent expired biscuits to Syrians
- Cyprus monastery renovation unites communities
- CPC, RasGas team up to enhance educational resources in rural Taiwan
- Asia-Pacific culture showcased at Taipei weekend event
- Same-sex couples draw attention at Taipei mass wedding
- Dreams come true for people with disabilities from Penghu
- Hiroshima beats Kofu 2-0 to book spot in J-League postseason
- Sharapova set for WTA Finals in Singapore
- Vice presidential candidates remain unknown
- Chu launches campaign in Yunlin County to woo youth supports
- Tsai downplays KMT’s defamation tactics
- Chu says he is not cutting ties with President Ma
- Kaohsiung to recruit 200 temporary staff to help fight dengue
- Swedish Standings
- Talk Talk says cyberattack data theft not as bad as feared
- Jimmy Fallon to be honored by Harvard Lampoon
- 3 days to recover 43 charred bodies of French bus crash
- Bigfoot believers gather at annual retreat
- BC-TEN--Kremlin Cup Results
- Police: 3 dead, 22 injured after homecoming parade crash
- Why Hurricane Patricia didn't cause more damage
- Italian Results
- Italian Summaries
- Estoril scores late for 2-2 draw with Rio Ave in Portugal
- Mourinho sent off in Chelsea loss, Madrid and Bayern win
- NFL to fund study on link between concussion, brain damage
- Kerry talks Syria with Saudi king
- Princeton honors memory of 'Mind' mathematician John Nash
- Brazilian Standings
- NHL Capsules
- Mexican Standings
- A look at major candidates vying for Haiti presidency
- Polarized Haiti votes in tense presidential election
- Crawford stops Jean in 10th, keeps junior welterweight belt
- Retrocession Day commemorated in Taipei
- Nyquist scores in OT, Wings beat Canucks 3-2
- Mauney wraps up PBR World Championship
- Mets-Royals: A capsule look at the World Series
- President Ma commemorates Taiwan Retrocession
- CAL launches new route from Kaohsiung to Kumamoto
- Retrocession of Taiwan to ROC is historical fact: Chu
- NKorean sister, SKorean brother can't resolve old grievance
- Is Volkswagen so complicated only insiders can fix it?
- Maldives leader appeals for calm after his deputy's arrest
- Birds of a feather flock together at Guandu Nature Park
- 12 killed when fire breaks out in Indonesian karaoke bar
- New Zealand draws with Cricket Australia XI in tour match
- Australian Standings
- Australian Results
- Lydia Ko wins LPGA Taiwan to regain No. 1 spot in world
- 2nd Test: Pakistan reaches 311-4 at lunch of day 4
- Halep routs Pennetta in opening match at WTA Finals
- Chinese investment company to buy Texas oil fields for $1.3B
- Montreal extends NHL season-opening win streak to 9 games
- Pope at synod's end: 'Today is a time of mercy'
- Taiwan Historica commemorates Taiwanese resistance to Japan's rule
- Oil expected from Chad as Taiwan strives for energy self-sufficiency
- CPC staff weather difficulties in overseas exploration areas
- Aston Villa fires manager Tim Sherwood after 8 months
- Woman conned by FB 'friend' claiming to be American: police
- Suspected al-Qaida gunmen free prisoner in Yemen's Aden
- Social Democrats-Green alliance calls for tax equality
- Spanish Summaries
- The Latest:
- Dutch Results
- New video purportedly shows US-Kurdish raid against IS group
- The Latest: Guatemalans vote amid political upheaval
- German Standings
- Lamigo downs Brother 11-0 to snatch 2015 CPBL championship
- Taiwan’s allies to the U.N. on state visit
- City to hold forum on possible Songshan airport relocation
- Ma: we succeeded in narrowing Taiwan’s wealth disparity
- Canadian officials: Whale vessel sinks; 5 dead, 21 rescued
- Chinese leaders drawing up new long-range growth plan
- Chu says ‘perseverance’ will help him win the presidency
- Majority of Taiwanese women dissatisfied with their breasts: poll
- Chinese investors pour into Taiwan’s tourism industry
- BC-TEN--if...Stockholm Open Results
- Saudi Shiite cleric's death sentence upheld, brother says
- German police use water cannon on protesters in Cologne
- Kane hat trick as Tottenham beats Bournemouth 5-1 in EPL
- Dutch Results
- English Summaries
- Greek Results
- Mexican Standings
- Conservationists are thrilled: 6th newborn orca spotted
- Deadline looms for auto workers' strike threat against GM
- Italian Results
- Joey Logano wins Talladega with controversial finish that
- United States Grand Prix Results
- Milan teen Donnarumma youngest keeper to start Serie A match
- Suarez, Ibrahimovic and Cavani on target for Barca and PSG
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-CampingWorld.com 500 at Talladega Results
- Pacific coast area hardest hit by Patricia begins to dig out
- The Latest: Lawyer: Crash suspect faces 2nd-degree murder
- UK firms agree to 'name blind' hiring to cut discrimination
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Cooper Davis wins PBR World Finals event title
- Canadian authorities: Whale watching boat carrying 27 sinks
- The Latest: Texas man swept away in flood found alive
- Asian stock markets higher after China interest rate cut
- Dengue fever remains at peak in Kaohsiung: CDC
- Taiwan shares close up 0.82%
- National Hockey League Standings
- Old hurdles and new haunt the Sept. 11 case at Guantanamo
- Toyota at top in global vehicle sales for first 9 months
- TV comic Jimmy Morales wins Guatemala presidential runoff
- Lockdown lifted at North Carolina college after student hurt
- Brady, unbeaten Patriots turn it on in 4th, beat Jets 30-23
- Girardi's second-period goal lifts Rangers over Flames 4-1
- Chinese leaders drawing up new long-range growth plan
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Australia's largest private landowner up for sale
- Classes swell in Iraq camps as teachers leave for Europe
- Promise of Mongolia mining boom lures consumer brands
- Phase 2 Maintenance Data from Oral Ozanimod TOUCHSTONE Study in Ulcerative Colitis Presented at UEG Week
- BC-Stunting The Disabled,ADVISORY
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Asia
- Pakistani officials say Indian fire kills 2 near Kashmir
- Sri Lanka vs West Indies Scores
- Sri Lanka vs. West Indies 2nd test
- West Indies 112-4 chasing 244 to win 2nd test vs. Sri Lanka
- Indonesia arrests Indian man wanted in murders of 20 women
- Philips net profit rises, hitch in LED division sale
- Reports: 4 killed in raid on IS militants in Turkey
- West Indies 112-4 chasing 244 to win 2nd test vs. Sri Lanka
- Montana looking to expand trade links with Taiwan
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Largest LGBT conference in Asia to be held in Taipei
- Indonesia arrests Indian man wanted in murders of 20 women
- SKF Provides Integrated Seals, Lubrication and Bearings Solution for U.S. Steel
- Bahrain's Sheikh Salman enters FIFA presidency race
- Taiwan shares close at 3-month high
- Air pollution from China expected to hit Taiwan Tuesday
- The Latest: Refugees sleeping outside in Austria in cold
- The Latest: 2 more deaths in risky sea crossing to Greece
- El Nino development could bring Taiwan more rain next spring
- Indonesian woman with millions in cash barred from leaving Taiwan
- Romania interior minister: I didn't know police officer died
- Reports: Car tries to crash gate of Belgian barracks
- BC-TEN--WTA Tour Championships Results
- Taiwanese fight against Japan a chapter of history: president
- Far Eastern Air Transport to modernize fleet with Boeing 737s
- Second Finnish adoptee finds roots in Taiwan
- Maersk slashes workforce amid oil price slump
- Family stunts disabled daughter's growth to expand her world
- Duke Energy buying Piedmont Natural Gas for about $4.9B
- Ai Weiwei to be Berlin lecturer, splitting time with China
- FA fines Arsenal for breaching agent rules over Chambers
- Officials: Suicide bomber targets Shiite pilgrims, killing 7
- BC-What We're Talking About 1230 GMT,ADVISORY
- Muguruza beats Safarova on her WTA Finals debut
- Bolshoi Theater names La Scala's Vaziev as ballet director
- Spain's PM lauds gov't record on calling Dec. 20 elections
- UK firms agree to 'name blind' hiring to cut discrimination
- More public mobile phone charging stations to be installed
- Largest LGBT conference in Asia to be held in Taipei (update)
- LG Uplus Partners with Adtile to Offer Motion Ads to Its Publishers
- 2nd trial set for Alabama officer in takedown of Indian man
- US new home sales fall sharply in September
- China eyes force that can attack Taiwan by 2020: MND report
- BC-TEN--Swiss Indoors Basel Results
- US Navy to sail near reefs claimed by China
- Poland expected to turn inward under right-wing party
- Over 260 dead as earthquake strikes Afghanistan, Pakistan
- Climatologist warns against the hazardous PM2.5 from China
- Taiwanese CEOs jump on the standing desk bandwagon
- Ex-minister to compensate Tsai in Yu Chang case
- DPP slams Taipei City official
- Narcissism has no way to go in politics but down
- AUO reports net profit of NT$3.38 billion in Q3
- Blackstone interested in Taipei 101: reports
- WHO: A bacon sandwich per day can kill you
- Acer ranks first in retail monitor market in Western Europe in Q3
- Taipei housing row affects 14 officials
- The largest LGBT parade in Asia will be held on Oct. 31 in Taipei
- Civil defense: 5 dead in Jordan customs storage area blast
- Polish prospective PM: conservative woman who rose up ranks
- Nissan expands fuel leak recall to 59,000 sedans
- CARTES SECURE CONNEXIONS Welcomes Uri Levine at the Opening Summit
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1545 GMT
- Story Time from Space: Astronauts getting new picture books
- Zimbabwe: 22 more elephants killed in Hwange park by cyanide
- Saudi ambassador to UK complains of lack of respect
- Original sketch of Brancusi's Endless Column goes on display
- Juventus loses midfielders Pereyra and Asamoah to injury
- Nigerian rights chief: Prosecute political killers
- On Poland's election day, bazaar prices spelled the future
- Judges reject call to start Gbagbo trial in Ivory Coast
- Dog named Trigger shoots owner during Indiana waterfowl hunt
- Residents to pay for sand replenishment at Malibu beach
- FA charges Mourinho over conduct toward match officials
- Beckenbauer admits 'mistake,' says no vote buying
- Paisley, Church, Hunt to headline 2016 Big Barrel festival
- Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, stars gather for Bond premiere
- Melissa Benoist joins Superman family as 'Supergirl' on CBS
- Confident Nichols takes star role for powerful US team
- UN estimates at least 120,000 new people displaced in Syria
- Nadal rallies from brink to beat Rosol at Swiss Indoors
- Pope Francis Accepts Donation of Terason uSmartR 3200T Ultrasound System for Vatican
- Memoir by Senate Majority Leader McConnell coming in May
- Analysis: Meetings and more meetings yield no Syria solution
- French Standings
- Hot dog makers, meat sellers shake off WHO cancer report
- Speaker Boehner's last deal: 2-year budget, debt ceiling
- Jon Stewart opening animal sanctuary in New Jersey
- AP Exclusive: Woman reunites with guide dog that saved her
- Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Launches World
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- HTC shares up on HTC One A9 preorder sales, VR device hopes
- Value of top Taiwanese brands grows 2.6% in 2015
- Man who tried to kidnap girl gets at least 6 years in prison
- Cuba's interior minister resigns for health reasons
- Asustek tops list of best Taiwanese brands for third straight year
- Taiwan calls for peaceful resolution of South China Sea disputes
- Consumer confidence weakens for 6th consecutive month
- Cultural sharing trumps sports at World Indigenous Games
- Taiwan shares close down 0.50%
- Sending children abroad to study appeals to parents in Taiwan: poll
- Death toll reaches 311 in quake-hit Pakistani, Afghan areas
- 5 Britons killed after whale boat sinks off Vancouver Island
- Tsunami-vulnerable towns grapple with how to save lives
- Tsunami-vulnerable towns grapple with how to save lives
- Official: Iran has sent more military advisers to Syria
- MLB commissioner says sport must improve minority hiring
- Taiwan calls for peaceful resolution of South China Sea disputes
- Oil company BP reports 96 percent drop in 3Q profit
- 'Womenomics' makes small chips in Japan's glass ceiling
- AP Interview: Head of upstart party shakes up Spain politics
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Dutch state to sell off ABN Amro in initial public offering
- Pakistan army: Fire from Afghan border kills 7 soldiers
- MLB has no black managers following McClendon's dismissal
- Army says rust on Apaches being investigated; training unaffected
- Taiwan shares end down ahead of Apple's results
- 316 new dengue fever cases reported in Taiwan
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Pennetta improves to 1-1 at WTA Finals by beating Radwanska
- Egyptians cast votes in parliamentary runoffs
- DiCaprio finds joy in Macau project with De Niro, Scorsese
- Israeli dies of wounds from Oct. 13 Jerusalem attack
- Enevate Announces Ultrafast Charging Feature for Its Li-ion Batteries
- Spain: Police raid houses of long-time Catalan president
- UK economy slows amid concerns over global growth
- Apple TV goes on sale in Taiwan
- 'Spotlight' film illuminates Boston clergy abuse scandal
- Report details ROC efforts to raise awareness of its WWII role
- Hon Hai acquires stake in British company
- Ford 3Q earnings more than double on North America results
- VP's arrest highlights fractious democracy in Maldives
- GM recalling 1.4M cars; oil leaks can cause engine fires
- Fiat Chrysler recalls nearly 94,000 Jeeps due to fire risk
- Top South African university to re-open after protests
- Ex-Patriot Coal workers applying for jobs with Blackhawk
- Britain to keep 450 troops in Afghanistan through 2016
- Domestic economy remains sluggish, key indicator shows
- Seattle Genetics and Takeda Achieve Target Enrollment in Phase 3 ECHELON-1 Clinical Trial Evaluating ADCETRISR (Brentuximab Vedo
- Sheriff seeks information on officer-student confrontation
- Egypt's Suez Canal revenues fall in September, down for 2015
- US rental home prices rose at slower pace in September
- U.S. will treat each Taiwan presidential candidate equally: Kin Moy
- Bill Blass Set to Launch Globally November 2nd
- MND keeping close eye on situation in South China Sea
- House Republican leaders reach budget deal with White House
- Portugal gets new members of govt likely to be short-lived
- Moroccan marathon runner Bouramdane banned for doping
- UPS tops 3Q profit forecasts despite dip in revenue
- DPP will seek to make Taiwan regional biomedical center: Tsai
- Late Russian general honored for helping ROC in war against Japan
- AIT advises Taiwan to read TPP text, engage with 12 partners
- Fiat Chrysler safety chief to retire after troublesome year
- Sheikh Ahmad singles out 2 top contenders for FIFA president
- Turkish protests over seizure of firm linked to opposition
- U.S. warship route near disputed reefs leaves Xi in quandary: scholar
- MND closely monitors rising tensions in South China Sea
- China warns US Navy after ship sails by Chinese-built island
- Wave hit Canada boat on 1 side while passengers on left side
- Volkswagen CEO apologizes for emissions scandal at auto show
- MOTC optimistic about Airport MRT’s scheduled launch
- Kidnapped Hong Kong businessman freed
- Water park death toll rises to 13
- Sunflower activist bailed in prostitution ring
- Ko approves resignation of contested official
- Taiwan’s illegal fishing scandal faces possible import ban
- Chu presents legislative reforms
- Tourists to Taiwan expects to hit 10 million mark by year-end
- KMT rule change favors Wang
- Chu slams Ma policies
- Olympic hammer thrower Maria Bespalova tests positive
- Saudi detains brother of Shiite cleric facing death sentence
- Spacecraft diving deep into Saturn moon's erupting water jet
- BC-TEN--Valencia Open 500 Results
- Government-Funded Satellite Broadband Pilot Shows Positive Results in the UK
- Mexico searches in 3 states, seizes planes in drug lord hunt
- Defense guru has All Blacks ready to stymie Wallabies
- Mormon leader: Promote 'traditional family,' show compassion
- Sales of new medicines boost 3Q results for US drugmakers
- State's psychologist says Oklahoma beheading suspect is sane
- Philip French, veteran UK film critic, dies aged 82
- Terumo BCT Completes the First Clinical Study Reducing Malaria Transmission from Whole Blood Transfusions with Pathogen Reductio
- US Air Force to disclose builder of next-gen bomber
- Nielsen's top programs for Oct. 19-25
- Obama says police often scapegoated for society's failings
- Israeli residency proposal unnerves Jerusalem's Palestinians
- Review: 'Wild' author's inspirational quotes: 'Brave Enough'
- Muhlenberg rescinds honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby
- World Rugby confident of originality of 2019 RWC logo design
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Tuesday
- Delta leaves airline lobbying group; was split on issues
- Canada envoy who hid Americans during hostage crisis honored
- Koepka's loss is an Englishman's gain
- Salem witch takes warlock to court over alleged harassment
- Federer eases past Kukushkin in Swiss Indoors 1st round
- Springboks starting to get heads into RWC 3rd-place match
- Italian Summaries
- Italian Summaries
- US Senate passes bill to push sharing of info on hackers
- Business Highlights
- Synchronoss Forms New Venture to Develop Advanced Secure Mobility Solutions Leveraging Technology Contributed by Goldman Sachs
- House bill revives Ex-Im Bank over conservative opposition
- Students protest Trump's appearance at Iowa school
- Jedinak, Ryan picked in Australia squad for WCup qualifiers
- Hillary Rodham Clinton pays a 'Late Show' campaign call
- AP Source: Volquez loses father before World Series start
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. buys $3.5 million Bugatti
- 85-year-old jewel thief arrested at upscale mall in Atlanta
- The Latest: Game 1 delayed when Fox truck loses power
- SATO Establishes SpeciaLase to Bring Revolutionary Laser Coding and Marking Technology to Asia
- UN investigator: Executions in Iran could top 1,000 in 2015
- Taipei to provide free tests amid lead pipe scare
- Daily increase in dengue fever cases hits new high in Kaohsiung
- Largest LGBT conference in Asia opens in Taipei
- Taiwan 11th in World Bank's 'Doing Business' rankings
- ZTE Becomes the Official Smartphone of the Chicago Bulls
- Paul Ryan: On the path to job he says he never wanted
- Airport MRT still aiming for March 2016 launch: ministry
- Temperatures forecast to dip below 20 degrees over weekend
- BC-HKN--NHL Glance
- Ivory Coast President Ouattara easily wins re-election
- Taiwan shares close down 0.41%
- Taiwan ranks high in cross-border property investment in Asia
- Chicago City Council to vote on Lucas Museum proposal
- Kidnapped Hong Kong tycoon in good condition in hospital
- Prosthetic eye maker brings relief to wounded Gazans
- NTT Communications Subsidiary Netmagic Launches India's Largest Data Center at Mumbai City
- Taliban overrun remote northern district in Afghanistan
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- NBA Capsules
- Q&A: Impact of US warship sailing near China-held island
- Drug prices top Americans' list of health care concerns
- Canucks end Canadiens record streak at 9 wins
- Afghan quake death toll rises further as survivors await aid
- Barclays names former JP Morgan banker as CEO
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Taiwan shares end lower in thin trade ahead of Fed decision
- 'Sunflower Queen' allegedly involved in prostitution ring
- Death toll from water park dust blast rises to 13
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Statoil posts Q3 loss, feels sting of low oil price
- AU report cites mass graves, cannibalism in South Sudan
- Taiwan watching latest incident in South China Sea: defense minister
- Taipei 101 may allow equity firm to purchase stake
- Kvitova beats Safarova 7-5, 7-5 at WTA Finals
- China Airlines launches Tainan-Osaka direct flights
- CNA set to launch new website design
- Northrop Grumman tops Street 3Q forecasts, boosts outlook
- Taiwan, Pennsylvania ink reciprocal driver's licenses accord
- Taiwan extends congratulations to Guatemalan president-elect
- Taiwan's largest travel fair to feature record-high prizes
- Walgreens beats 4Q profit forecasts
- Panda Power Funds Finances One of the Largest Coal-to-Natural Gas Power Conversion Projects in the United States
- Astronaut takes spacewalk right before setting US record
- Vincent Siew to head Taiwan delegation to APEC meeting
- Taiwan, China entrepreneurs to discuss business cooperation
- Late Spanish sculptor gets 1st solo show in NYC in 26 years
- Bremen's US striker Aron Johansson has groin surgery
- Mascherano suspended 2 games, will get to face Real Madrid
- Taichung's mass wedding to include gay couples next year: official
- KMT, DPP presidential candidates comment on South China Sea strategy
- Vincent Siew to head Taiwan delegation to APEC meeting
- DPP’s piggy bank fundraising campaign to begin in Taoyuan
- Navy plans to purchase 10 MH-60R Seahawks
- Ma lauds IAC as platform to promoting Austronesian culture
- Tsai aims to create 8,000 jobs in defense sector
- MOE: Taiwan's TPP bid lies in the hands of members and China
- Acer expands smartphone presence in Japan with Rakuten Mobile
- The danger of dirty surprises
- New Taipei to expect 42-hour water disruption beginning Saturday
- Meeting Ko with Lee ends in sanction
- EU lawmakers block opt-out from GMO rules
- Blatter chastises FIFA ethics committee for banning him
- Mazda's new small CX-3 SUV is affordable, fuel-thrifty
- British foreign secretary in Saudi Arabia on Mideast trip
- Caution sign: Don't look to small business for job growth
- All Blacks coach has popped out some neat one-liners at RWC
- In San Francisco, high rents are matched by rising incomes
- Report blasts Dutch govt, railway in failed high-speed link
- British women and Euroskeptics unite against EU 'tampon tax'
- Broadway producers reach out to young people with new site
- UK police cut number of officers investigating McCann case
- Cuevas upsets Tomic to reach Valencia Open quarterfinals
- Sept. 11 defendant seeks to fire his lead defense attorney
- Kuwait approves Iraq war reparations payment delay to 2017
- Iran: UN investigator's report is a 'baseless accusation'
- US sheriff: School officer fired after tossing student
- Mexico gets final permission for US crude oil imports
- Former Saudi airman files appeal of 35-year rape sentence
- Uncle: Dead Vegas cryotherapy spa aide had ownership dream
- Islamic State on recruitment spree in Russia
- Jewish activists step up activities at sensitive holy site
- Teenage boy dies in school stabbing in northern Scotland
- US reviews Arizona appeal over seized execution drug
- Brookfield and Qatar Investment Authority Form Joint Venture on $8.6 Billion Manhattan West Development
- Stray cat in Cairo airport irks authorities before review
- Cameron says Britain shouldn't emulate Norway, outside EU
- Springboks pick best possible side for 3rd-place playoff
- First lady to make solo visit to Middle East
- Comparing US Federal Reserve's views on the economy, jobs
- Ukraine faces years of dependence on Western aid
- US official: Europe could become more involved in Syria
- Text of the Federal Reserve's statement Wednesday
- BC-TEN--Valencia Open 500 Results
- US official: Europe could become more involved in Syria
- Ferrari production cap edges higher, to 9,000 units by 2019
- Florida newspaper says Rubio should resign from Senate
- Boston City Council votes to give itself a $12,000 raise
- Phil Collins says he's 'no longer officially retired'
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Coast guard rescues 242 after boat capsizes near Lesbos
- Report: Little oversight allows Mideast military corruption
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- HTC restructures EMEA team for sales growth
- Dengue fever outbreak rises to 28,429 cases in Taiwan
- Commercial Times: No need to be overly pessimistic about the economy
- UMC shares down on Q3 results; Taiex falls despite Wall Street gains
- MOTC to demand compensation from contractor for airport MRT delay
- Ex-player seeks supplement records, may sue club, AFL
- Review: Apple TV brings iPhone-like apps to the big screen
- AP PHOTOS: Chocolate meth? Customs agents have seen it all
- TSMC remains No. 1 on Taiwan innovative enterprise list
- Taiwan shares close down 1.10%
- Taiwan seeks to purchase MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters from U.S.
- Amnesty accuses Australia of paying people smugglers
- India: Africa bright spot of opportunity in global economy
- Cheaper high speed rail tickets to be available online Nov. 4
- Sony returns to profit after marathon restructuring effort
- Shell reports net loss of $7.4 billion after Arctic exit
- Gymnastic entrances are all about smoke, fire and bagpipes
- Nokia Q3 hit by lower demand in Europe, North America
- The Latest: Dozens missing after migrant boat sinks
- Director of Ukrainian library detained in Moscow
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Lufthansa raises full-year outlook after strong 3rd quarter
- Robot star illuminates human themes in nuclear disaster film
- Taiwan shares end down as Fed hints at rate hike in December
- Tsai vows to launch submarine project if elected
- GSMA Welcomes Multi-Country Support for Sub-700MHz Spectrum for Mobile Broadband at WRC-15
- Spain finds crashed helicopter cabin, 3 crew still missing
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Moldovan PM says he won't resign ahead of confidence vote
- UBS cuts Taiwan's 2015 GDP growth forecast
- Poor air quality forecast to last into Nov. 1
- 38 missing in the Aegean after migrant boat sinking
- President calls for deepening of cross-strait exchanges
- Taiwanese documentary wins award at Portugal film festival
- Austrian president at a special Kosovo parliament session
- China decides to abolish 1-child policy, allow 2 children
- Paul Gascoigne pleads guilty to harassing ex-girlfriend
- PSG still needs a rival as it bids for 4th straight title
- Voynov signs for Russian team SKA after jail time in US
- Javier Mascherano admits to unpaid taxes in Spain
- KMT candidate puts forth string of major policy initiatives
- Berlin memorial to Nazis' Gypsy victims vandalized
- Caitlyn Jenner among Glamour magazine's Women of the Year
- Drone crashes into Taipei 101
- Rooney laser incident during shootout investigated by FA
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Apple opens its first stores in Arab world in the Emirates
- US economy slowed to 1.5 pct. growth rate in third quarter
- US jobless aid applications fell to 42-year low last month
- World Vision Taiwan calls for aid for 982 poor local children
- 60% of Taiwanese youngsters want to quit jobs for travel: Expedia
- Taylor Swift files counterclaim in groping lawsuit
- Allegri calls for change in attitude ahead of Turin derby
- Allergan confirms Pfizer approach, companies in talks
- EU suspends sanctions against Belarus for 4 months
- Taiwan to invest in next-generation vehicle R&D: official
- Taipei 101 lights up to celebrate Turkey's Republic Day
- German qualifier Zverev beats Fognini at Valencia Open
- Tanzania's ruling party wins tight presidential election
- Chinese residents react to lifting of one-child policy
- AP sources: Don Mattingly hired as Marlins manager
- Maltese man free in Libya 6 weeks after kidnapping
- Taiwan's Q3 GDP grows by -1.01%, the worst since 2009
- Two-star Michelin guest chef at Mandarin Oriental Taipei
- Taipei Shangri-La’s Plaza Hotel presents luxurious menu
- Despite critics, support for Suu Kyi strong before election
- KMT lawmakers back Wang Jin-pyng
- CPA official probed in Farglory case
- Taipei City drops Beitou Gondola plan
- Tainan mayor reprimanded
- Arbitration panel OKs jurisdiction in South China Sea case
- Penghu might vote on casino again
- Unrest lies within the abandoned One Child Policy
- CMA Predictions: Luke Bryan? Garth Brooks? Miranda Lambert?
- Tennessee lawmakers to hear from Volkswagen on Thursday
- Essentials for a Phnom Penh visit: History, markets, culture
- Pennsylvania police using shotguns to deflate wayward blimp
- Iraqis tour North Dakota to study gas-capturing technologies
- Back to normal in Spain: Top 3 teams fighting for the lead
- Chaos, compassion as migrants rescued from Aegean boat wreck
- MSF demands better security in Yemen after hospital attack
- Review: Steve Martin, Edie Brickell shine on 'So Familiar'
- Time Warner Cable plans for TV on the Internet
- Music Review: Trey Anastasio finds groove on 'Paper Wheels'
- Iraqi official: Rockets hit base near Baghdad Airport
- Victims of Soviet repressions remembered in memorial
- SESAMES Awards and the Start-up Challenge: announcement of the finalists
- US man pleads guilty in Islamic State case
- CNBC reaches 14 million viewers with GOP debate
- Steffans book: Ex-music video vixen takes on domestic abuse
- US icebreaker back after pioneering North Pole trip
- Fund manager Q&A: Loomis Sayles' Elaine Stokes on bond fears
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Thursday
- Review: 'Assassin's Creed' romps through Victorian London
- Kuwait loses Olympic qualifying event over visa denial
- Ohio man who fled to Peru to avoid charges pleads not guilty
- San Diego man pleads guilty to lying about fighting in Syria
- LinkedIn's 3Q results top analyst views, propelling stock
- New Zealand circulates UN resolution on Israel-Palestinians
- Royals' rotation puts the 'world' in the World Series
- English Summaries
- Taiwan's GDP records negative growth in Q3
- Rugby World Cup gets ideal final in New Zealand vs Australia
- Key matchups between New Zealand and Australia in RWC final
- Route to Rugby World Cup final for New Zealand, Australia
- Tarantino, condemned by police, gets support from protesters
- Pope OKs indulgences for Legion during anniversary
- The Latest: Florida executes man who killed 4 family members
- Romania's Iordache recovers to win bronze
- Japan sees drop in core inflation as BOJ mulls more easing
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Cabinet unveils economic stimulus package
- High court upholds death sentence against Taipei Metro attacker
- Taiwan lowers airfares on domestic routes
- Andre Ward set to make 175-pound debut Nov. 21
- Bob Beamon collects 'outstanding Olympic performance' award
- Taiwan's GDP records negative growth in Q3 (update-2)
- China Times: The lead pipe firestorm
- Cabinet unveils economic stimulus package (update)
- BC--Americas Digest
- Coast guards of Arctic nations seek deeper cooperation
- AP PHOTOS: Keeping Brazil's cowboy traditions alive
- Business secret leaks expected to cost CPDC NT$30 billion
- Taiwan shares close down 0.20%
- BC-TEN--WTA Tour Championships Results
- Major League Soccer Playoff Glance
- NBA Capsules
- Woman bitten by rabies-infected ferret-badger in Chiayi
- Steel tearoom, calligraphy made of locks on display at Art Taipei
- Greece says 21 die in migrant boat sinkings in Aegean Sea
- Dengue fever outbreak nears 29,000 cases in Taiwan
- London's LGBT choir promotes Taipei festival
- Thomas shoots course-record 61 to take CIMB Classic lead
- China court orders ConocoPhillips to pay fishermen for spill
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Weak Q3 GDP data sends Taiwan shares lower
- Airbus reports higher 3rd quarter profit
- Russian to double spending on HIV care next year
- Bieber quits concert because fans won't listen to him
- Australian coroner warns boats aren't safe from crocodiles
- Last UK detainee at Guantanamo is released
- China's new baby policy lifts kid stocks, sinks condom maker
- The Latest: Germany leader calls for end to infighting
- Last UK detainee at Guantanamo is released
- Muguruza reaches semifinals at WTA Finals; Safarova out
- Jones says Japan needs to develop more rugby talent
- Berlin's Jewish Museum closed after WWII-era bomb found
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- The Latest: Russia has list of Syria groups it can talk to
- Suspected slayer of migrant boy confesses 2nd killing
- Earnings schedule for the week of 11/2/2015
- Q&A: Why hip-hop's Akon decided to appify his next albums
- Fifth person hit on arm in Sweden's deadly school attack
- Hip-hop's Akon to debut new albums on his own 'Stadium' app
- MediaTek Q3 net profit up almost 25% sequentially
- Merkel's deputy blasts government bickering over migrants
- Police: Suspected killer of migrant boy admits 2nd slaying
- Valeant cutting ties with Philidor
- Multi-Stakeholder Study Reveals That Clinical Research Participation Leads to Higher Patient Engagement, Reduced Cost of Care
- China drafts film law to ease movie licensing, censorship
- Electronics retailers welcome consumption incentives
- New airport terminal to highlight passenger experience: designer
- Taiwan chip firm Powertech signs deal with China's Tsinghua Unigroup
- Caldwell looking to turn Lions' season around in London
- Attack kills dozens in Syria as talks begin in Vienna
- US consumer spending records weakest gain in 8 months
- Domestic travel a key part of Taiwan's plan to stimulate economy
- Tainan mayor given a reprimand for boycotting city council meetings
- Portuguese minority government, likely doomed, takes office
- In Poland, new parties with colorful figures signal change
- Taiwan finds predictive factor for diabetes among locals
- Local cellphone brands to benefit from subsidy plan
- 20 years later, little left of Yitzhak Rabin's peace legacy
- Malaysia deports 5 Maldivians over alleged assassination bid
- Rossi appeals MotoGP penalty to CAS ahead of final race
- Cyprus reunification talks kick into high gear
- Transgender woman loses legal appeal over men's prison stint
- Descendants of Second Sino-Japanese War heroes to visit Taiwan
- Gov't to subsidize farm machine purchases and replacement
- Taiwan's chip firm Powertech won't face a brain drain
- Penghu residents could vote again on opening casino in the county
- Poor air quality forecast to continue in central, southern Taiwan
- Taiwan reaction to ruling on South China Sea case muted
- Finalists of new award for improving society announced jointly by Golden Pin Design Award, WDC Taipei 2016
- Savor classic Italian stews at Ziga Zaga
- Farglory chief posts NT$10 million bail
- EPA forces VW Golf recall
- Gay parade marches through Taipei
- Southwest flight returns to Raleigh-Durham after bird strike
- South African police investigators create mock murder scene
- DuPont to open $225M cellulosic ethanol plant in Iowa
- The Latest: FAA: plane that caught fire was incident-free
- Fire in engine doomed Orbital rocket on space station flight
- Moldova president appoints interim PM after ex-PM dismissed
- SEC opens door to startup investing for all
- AP-GfK Poll: Clerks should issue gay marriage licenses
- AP Interview: UN's Clark hopes migrants lead to Syria focus
- Dan Carter, the All Blacks superhero to the end
- Van Zyl keeps lead at Turkish Airlines Open after 2nd round
- England, Wales have new law on female genital mutilation
- Yemen's Shiite rebels release 20 detainees in western region
- US to clean 1 of Puerto Rico's worst polluted waterways
- Saturn's geyser-spouting moon glows in close-up pictures
- Russian women on space test unworried about absence of men
- Teenager Verstappen tops 1st practice at Mexico Grand Prix
- 2 Muslim drivers win $240K judgment in discrimination suit
- Danish Results
- Clinton backs decision to send US commandos into Syria
- Fed looks at way to shift big-bank losses to investors
- Q&A: On new album, Bocelli celebrates the music of movies
- German Standings
- German Summaries
- First lady, Conan O'Brien to visit US troops in Qatar
- Canada's Weaver, Poje lead after short dance at Skate Canada
- Spanish Standings
- Japan's Kohei Uchimura soars to 6th world gymnastics title
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- 6 males, at least 3 from street gangs, killed in El Salvador
- Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News to consolidate, cut jobs
- Di Maria scores as French leader PSG wins 1-0 at Rennes
- Springboks finish 3rd at Rugby World Cup
- Rugby World Cup Scoring Leaders
- Defense chief: US will keep adjusting to Islamic State fight
- Interior minister: 26 dead in club explosion in Bucharest
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Northern Taiwan could see heavy rain; warm weather for next week
- HTC expects losses for Q4, but smaller than Q3
- Dengue fever under control in Tainan: CDC
- New emails show breadth of Hillary Clinton's network
- Analysis: China faces mounting pressure over maritime claims
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- Peru Catholic society admits sex abuse probe against founder
- Peru Catholic society admits sex abuse probe against founder
- Taiwan's manufacturing sector expected to contract in 2015
- Myanmar reforms have long way to go to change power balance
- Japanese Standings
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Hon Hai tops Taiwan's invention patent applicant list
- Name game: New moves can be ticket to gymnastics immortality
- Cult leader in southern China sentenced for rape, fraud
- China Times: Show boldness to rescue economy
- Taiwan does not recognize ruling on South China Sea case
- Elderly forecast to make up 20% of Taiwan's population by 2025
- Tatung University's foreign language department holds open house
- Hot Rangers down cold Leafs 3-1
- China faces mounting pressure over maritime claims
- Egypt says it lost contact with a Russian aircraft
- The Latest: Egypt confirms Russian plane crashes in Sinai
- Fans bid farewell to iconic coaches on last nostalgic journey
- Taiwan planning to push for Fisheries Act amendment
- Volkswagen to recall 18,000 cars in Taiwan
- U.S. investment in Taiwan equities hit US$114 billion at end-2014
- Flower design exhibition opens in Taipei
- U-Theatre performs in eastern Taiwan rice paddy
- Thousands join Taipei gay pride parade
- EVA Air plane returns to Taiwan after being damaged by stone
- Woman nabbed for smuggling heroin
- Saudi FM: Assad's future among sticking points on Syria deal
- Navy officers visit Europe to seek help with submarine program: report
- Swedish Standings
- China faces mounting pressure over maritime claims
- Scottish Results
- Armed clashes at local polls leaves 11 dead in Pakistan
- Japan's Shirai, Russia's Paseka win world gymnastics titles
- French Standings
- Kagoshima Food Artisan holds Gourmet Festival at Regent Taipei
- Taipei to ban public smoking in Xinyi, Ximending districts
- Chu’s campaign slogan – ONE Taiwan
- New Taipei to offer free blood tests amid lead pipe scare
- Dengue epidemic remains at its peak in Kaohsiung
- Tsai: legislative campaign efforts moving ahead smoothly
- Man United held to another 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace
- Sydney FC tops A-League as Newcastle, Brisbane win again
- Honda recall affects 2016 CR-Vs over potential air bag issue
- Milestones in the Rugby World Cup final
- All-time leading point-scorers at Rugby World Cup
- Dutch Standings
- American Pharoah goes out a winner in Breeders' Cup Classic
- Foreign workers caught living in uncompleted low-cost housing
- Thirty trapped in creek flash flood in Hualien
- BC--Americas Digest
- Mexican Standings
- Royals' Volquez to start possible clincher after dad's death
- Japanese Standings
- Weather to be cooler, wetter in northern, northeastern Taiwan
- Rare geese delight birdwatchers on Penghu
- Dengue fever outbreak remains at its peak in Kaohsiung
- NHL Capsules
- NBA Capsules
- The AP Top 25 Fared
- Railway bombing kills 3 passengers in Pakistan
- Carter emphasizes South Korea support, visits buffer zone
- DRAM spot price fall matches previous record low
- BC-TEN--WTA Tour Championships Results
- Old people's homes not popular in Taiwan
- Iran's supreme leader warns against importing US goods
- Bangladesh police probe local radicals in latest attacks
- International singers compete in folk song contest in Taipei
- 11 refugees drown in heavy seas off Greek island of Samos
- Islamic State seizes central Syrian town near key highway
- Thirty trapped in creek flash flood in Hualien rescued
- Vampire movie wins top prize at Taiwan gay film festival
- Iconic bus continues nostalgic tour, drawing attention
- Rights group: Egypt has prevented scores from travelling
- US-born endangered Sumatran rhino arrives in Indonesia
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Paiwan youths receive inventions award in traditional robes
- Traffic pattern on Renai Road likely to be switched to two-way
- Japan, SKorea leaders put aside spat in 1st meeting in years
- Chu: Wang is not unhappy
- Hsia likely to meet Zhang in upcoming APEC forum
- Short-term subsidies better than consumer vouchers: Perng
- Taipei City Hall to disinfect its office floors after dengue contract
- Bitcoin is illegal in Taiwan: FSC
- Tens of thousands in Myanmar turn out for Suu Kyi rally
- English Standings
- Kone grabs hat trick as Everton beats Sunderland 6-2 in EPL
- Chadian army: 3 dead, 14 wounded in Boko Haram attacks
- Last person jailed in Waco biker shooting to be released
- Italian Standings
- Smith, Chiefs run over Lions 45-10 at Wembley Stadium
- Caddie opens up on Tiger Woods' affairs in tell-all book
- German Results
- Norwegian Results
- Haitians flow into cemeteries to mark Voodoo day of the dead
- Mexican Results
- Lehmann hints at Australia lineup for 1st NZ test
- Rosberg wins 1st Mexican Grand Prix since 1992; Hamilton 2nd
- Formula One-Mexican Grand Prix Results
- Italian Results
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Former Sen. Fred Thompson, had TV and film roles, dead at 73
- La Liga goes abroad to try to keep pace with Premier League
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Sales of high-end cars in Taiwan show strong growth: report
- Taiwan's PMI contracts for fourth straight month in October
- Temperatures drop in northern Taiwan
- Taiwan shares close up 0.71%
- Obama gets personal in criminal justice push
- Analysis: Russian goals in Syria defined by timing
- Dengue fever under control in Tainan, still serious in Kaohsiung
- Two new baby koalas at Taipei Zoo, visitors urged to be quiet
- Local bourse gains, led by electronics, financial stocks
- Broncos down Packers 29-10 in clash of contenders
- The Latest: The search for Sinai crash victims to end Monday
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Mavericks win 103-93 to keep Lakers winless
- Nissan reports 38 percent rise in profit, raises forecasts
- Christian Colon steps out of shadows for winning Series hit
- Turkey's Erdogan urges respect for his party's election win
- China to prosecute former Xinjiang party newspaper editor
- Taiwan to review rules on investment by Chinese chip firms
- BC-Europe Coverage ADVISORY
- Video shows South African police shooting suspect on ground
- MAC chief may meet Chinese counterpart at APEC meetings
- Eric Chu denies chasm within KMT as party searches for unity
- Nearly half of Vietnam's exported workers in October go to Taiwan
- Taiwan likely to record positive GDP growth in 2015: officials
- Chinese gymnastics sees positive signs as Olympics loom
- Foreign specialists help Romania treat fire victims
- Australian Standings
- Acer looking to annual growth in Taiwan market in 2016
- Bureau of Labor Funds wins Institutional Excellence Award
- Number of furloughed workers down slightly
- UN group says Malaysia Anwar's jailing politically motivated
- Madrid and PSG vie for 1st place in Champions League group
- Forbes Media and Worldfone Announce Launch of Forbesfone, a Mobile Service for World Travelers
- BC-Climate Countdown,ADVISORY
- Taiwan taking steps to boost electronic payment transactions
- German court: former SS Auschwitz guard fit for trial
- Image of Asia: Seeing India's wild side
- No wedding leave for gay couples: Kaohsiung official
- Taipei City Hall being disinfected after dengue fever case
- Sweden projected to lose 40-80 days of snow as climate warms
- ConAgra selling private label unit to TreeHouse Foods
- Swiss gov't: Authorities facing 70 'jihadi terrorism' cases
- UPenn enters deal with Abu Dhabi-based VPS Healthcare
- U.S. to confirm sale of two frigates to Taiwan in December: DPP
- Vatican arrests 2 people in latest probe of leaked documents
- Two sides of strait responsible for upholding sovereignty: Beijing
- ACG general meeting to be held in Taipei
- DP World extends Southampton port operation through 2047
- Jimmy Carter says he feels fine, keeps busy despite cancer
- The Latest: 3 club owners investigated for manslaughter
- Vatican arrests 2 people in latest probe of leaked documents
- Van Persie not selected for Netherlands friendlies
- Popular 'Serial' podcast launching 2nd season on Pandora
- Puerto Rico boxer Juanma Lopez accused of domestic violence
- Taiwan to take steps to defend South China Sea sovereignty
- Tsai’s opponents and aids
- Tsai warns KMT
- Mao subdued about Taiping Island tourism
- Dismissed Ko aide returns
- Parents of murdered girl drop compensation claim
- Chu to visit US Nov.10-16
- KMT’s empty promises will lead to its demise
- Police opens history museum
- US high court won't hear appeal on use of Bob Marley's image
- Time for Spain to ditch Diego Costa, call up Aduriz
- Tony winner Lea Salonga renews 'Allegiance' to Broadway
- Justin Timberlake to perform on CMA Awards
- Money Pizza Respect: Josh 'The Fat Jew' Ostrovsky can write
- A look at the potential causes of Russian plane crash
- Russian airline that operated crashed jet had spotty record
- Investors demand answers from deep-sea treasure hunter
- More 'Hunger Games' attractions coming to US, China
- No. 1 with a bullet: Kelsea Ballerini has a big debut year
- Victory beat Wellington 3-0 in A-League
- Man on trial; photo of wife's dead body posted on Facebook
- US to add automatic braking to 5-star car safety rating
- Danish Results
- Danish Standings
- Review: Riveting 'Spotlight' uncovers church scandal
- Cartel enforcer faces life sentence in 9 California killings
- White House calls Ryan's immigration remarks 'preposterous'
- Dutch Results
- German Standings
- French Results
- Nebraska tried buying death penalty drug from domestic firm
- Youths across US suing to push government on climate change
- Italian Summaries
- English Summaries
- Spurs beat Villa to underline task facing new manager Garde
- Spurs beat Villa to underline task facing new manager Garde
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Autism study 'Neurotribes' wins Samuel Johnson book prize
- Zoetis buying Pharmaq to capitalize on fish farming growth
- Walgreens could sell up to 1,000 stores for Rite Aid deal
- With latest comeback, unbeaten Bengals take control of North
- Obama says special ops in Syria are just more of the same
- Kreis out as coach of NYCFC after team's 1st season in MLS
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- U.S. House bill lends support to Taiwan's Interpol participation
- Taiwan shares up in late morning trade
- China to prosecute former head of Xinjiang border guards
- Boko Haram video shows severing of hands of alleged thieves
- Tech tycoon spearheads pot legalization bid in California
- UBS Securities trims Taiwan growth forecast to 1.1%
- Economic Daily News: Cautiously expedite cross-strait pact
- Taiwan shares close up 1.14%
- US commander says sailing past Chinese isles not a threat
- Taiwan Biobank helping develop therapies suitable to Taiwanese
- ECCT calls for better regulatory environment in Taiwan
- Warmer weather expected from Wednesday: CWB
- Gano's 52-yard FG lifts Panthers over Colts in OT, 29-26
- Q&A: Expert explains what's involved in El Faro search
- TransCanada asks US to suspend pipeline application review
- Johnny Mathis' home in the Hollywood Hills damaged by fire
- National Basketball Association
- NBA 25000 Point Scorers
- U.S. visa waiver helps Taiwanese travelers save costs: MOFA
- Horschel withdraws from Shanghai event with a back injury
- Chunghwa Picture Tubes to suspend production at one of its plants
- No need to worry about recent spate of earthquakes: CWB
- Taipei riverside bike path listed among Taiwan's top 10
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- NHL Capsules
- Islamophobia casts shadow over Myanmar historic election
- SKF Office Achieves Highest Possible Environmental Rating
- Taiwan shares end above 8,700 points
- Taiwan slips in English proficiency ranking
- Number of dengue fever cases nears 30,000
- England scores 285-7 at lunch against Pakistan in 3rd test
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Taiwan defends Taiping's status as naturally-formed island
- Indonesia jails 2 British journalists for visa violations
- China promises to make currency freely traded by 2020
- Standard Chartered to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide
- Spain: 3 Moroccan terror suspects arrested in Madrid
- Report: Xi says China growth should be at least 6.5 percent
- Taiwan welcomes U.S. House' support for its Interpol bid
- Idea of opening Taiping Island to tourists draws mixed response
- 70% of ECCT's proposals make progress in 2015: NDC
- Russia trying for Syria talks in Moscow
- Kentucky governor's race highlights off-year election ballot
- US teens spend an average of 9 hours a day with media
- US presidential candidate Trump's latest book on shelves
- Williams opens WTA Elite Trophy with win over Keys
- Survey: Religious Americans keep faith amid secularization
- Pakistan 58-0 at tea against England in 3rd test
- Iran Ayatollah: 'Death to America' refers to US policies
- Indonesian police say Indian fugitive to be deported soon
- Acer founder urges conditional opening of IC sector to Chinese firms
- Minister vows to deal with swindling 'pests' at Shilin night market
- The Latest: Serbia, Croatia launch migrant trains
- Q&A: Expert explains what's involved in El Faro search
- Taiwan's 1st proton therapy center inaugurated
- Local medical equipment output could hit NT$200 billion in 2020
- KMT presidential candidate to visit U.S. Nov. 10
- Dairy cattle industry to be opened to foreign workers
- Facebook wants to tap robot brains to do your bidding
- Taiwan to closely monitor developments in South China Sea case
- Death toll from water park explosion rises to 14
- Taiwan included in China's marine-rail cargo transport service
- Taiwanese films nominated for top awards at Hawaii festival
- ECCT calls for accelerated completion of new Taoyuan airport terminal
- Taiwan has taken steps to help stabilize power supply: official
- Coty Inc. Announces New Organizational Structure and Future Executive Team to Strengthen Its Global Leadership Position in Beaut
- Fiat Chrysler October US sales rise nearly 15 percent
- BC-TEN--BNP Paribas Masters Results
- Free music becomes top-selling album for singer Sam Hunt
- Taiwan to issue 5 billion e-invoices in 2015
- Easycard to be allowed to conduct third-party payments
- Barcelona without Messi welcomes BATE in Champions League
- Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra concerts to be streamed live in Taipei
- Death toll from water park explosion rises to 14 (update)
- UN food security expert warns about impact of climate change
- 3D light show to feature in New Taipei's Christmas celebration
- 'Hamilton' cast album makes history singing about history
- President Ma to meet China's Xi in Singapore Saturday
- AIT: U.S. welcomes steps to improve cross-strait ties
- Tsai condemns Ma-Xi meeting
- Presidential Office denies electoral motives
- No joint declaration at Asia defense meet amid sea tensions
- 1st refugees to be relocated from Greece head to Luxembourg
- Iranian state TV claims missing Lebanese citizen is a spy
- Liu Tai-ying to spend 3 years in prison
- TSU protests against Ma-Xi meeting
- Labor laws questioned after Indian maid loses arm in Saudi
- Chu labels Ma-Xi meeting as historic breakthrough
- Legislature to discuss presidential speech
- Social enterprising sets foot in Taipei’s historical Dadaocheng
- Police officers alleged to involve in dumping waste near preserved wetlands
- Ma-Xi summit prepared for 2 years
- Shoaib Malik to retire from test cricket after 3rd test
- Turkey: 2 editors arrested accused of inciting uprising
- Mike Myers, wife, welcome baby daughter Paulina
- Argentine health minister disowns tweet, says account hacked
- Americans abroad celebrate holidays by tweaking tradition
- Austrian zoo announces selective selfie stick ban
- US companies in Cuba for week-long celebration of commerce
- Romania buries hero of nightclub fire
- Stars no more: Twitter ditches stars, adds hearts for likes
- FCC probing US radio firm said to be backed by Chinese govt
- Liverpool, Coutinho top the AP Global Football 10
- Mexico holds mayor caught with gang leader
- As scientists worry about warming world, US public doesn't
- US first lady holds talks with Qatar ruler, visits air base
- Champions League Results
- Aziz Ansari gives full comic voice to his new comedy series
- Redskins: US has registered plenty of 'offensive' trademarks
- Spotify's Top 10 most streamed tracks
- Spotify's Top 10 most viral tracks
- Brazil's Marin extradited to US in FIFA bribery case
- Review: 'Peanuts Movie' a worthy romp for the beloved gang
- Spieth believes a great year does not mean a great new era
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- McDonald's French fries return to Venezuela after 10 months
- Germany's VW: new C02 problems with 800,000 vehicles
- UN refugee chief: funding shortage triggered Europe arrivals
- No trades get done on NFL's deadline day
- Cheika says Wallabies must improve, sets sights on 2016
- House panel seeks more details from VW in emissions scandal
- Real Madrid, Man City ensure Champions League progress
- Top selling new vehicles in the US in October
- Wednesday, November 11
- Porsche halts diesel Cayenne sales in US, Canada
- Man guilty of biting dog, popping eye out of socket
- Jeter sneaks engagement into essay about his dog
- South China Sea tensions spill over to defense meeting
- Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama top first playoff rankings
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Ma-Xi meeting timing questionable: DPP
- Ma-Xi meeting to cement cross-strait ties: Presidential Office
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Cyprus says 26 people rescued from boat after distress call
- Ma-Xi meeting to cement cross-strait ties: Presidential Office
- Leaders of two sides of Taiwan Strait to meet in Singapore
- Ma-Xi meeting timing questionable: DPP
- Taiwan shares jump in mid-morning session on Ma-Xi meeting
- Ohio votes down legalizing pot for medical, recreational use
- Chu to be accorded same protocol as Tsai by U.S.
- Entourage of six to accompany Ma in meeting with Xi Jinping
- U.S. encourages 'constructive dialogue' ahead of Ma-Xi meeting
- Business groups perceive Ma-Xi meeting positive for cross-strait ties
- Ma-Xi meeting should be applauded: ex-White House official
- Taiwan shares close up 1.65%
- Northern Illinois rallies for 32-27 win over No. 20 Toledo
- BC--Americas Digest
- The Latest: 1st group relocated from Greece to Luxembourg
- Taiwan, Chinese presidents to meet for first time since '49
- DPP makes 5-point statement over Ma-Xi meeting in Singapore
- Ma-Xi meeting 'milestone' in cross-strait relations: KMT
- DPP says it rejects 'black-box' Ma-Xi meeting
- Ma-Xi meeting backed by U.S., Japan: source
- President willing to report to Legislature about meeting with Xi
- Minor political parties protest against Ma-Xi Singapore meeting
- Ma-Xi meeting of great significance to cross-strait ties: MAC
- NBA Capsules
- Honda profit up despite hit from Takata air bag recalls
- The Latest: 33 victims of plane crash in Egypt identified
- KMT head: Ma-Xi meeting significant step in cross-strait history
- Ma-Xi meet expected to set framework for future cross-strait summits
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Taiwan shares soar to end above 8,800 points on Ma-Xi meeting
- Canadian 'tourism ambassadors' look forward to hair-washing
- Taiwan defined by conflicted identity, diplomatic isolation
- Plane crashes near international airport in South Sudan
- Lahiri wearing 3 hats in this World Golf Championship
- Ma-Xi meeting in line with PFP policy: Soong
- Government rejects claims Ma-Xi meet is political maneuver
- Ma-Xi meeting aimed at consolidating peace, prosperity: MAC
- Tens of thousands march in pro-Kremlin rally in Moscow
- ABN Amro fined for lax money laundering measures in Dubai
- DPP head urges president not to limit Taiwan's future
- Ma, Xi to meet on equal footing: Chinese scholar
- Eurozone displaying 'steady but lackluster growth'
- Ex-KMT financier to be jailed for embezzlement; case closed
- Japan says it will closely follow Ma-Xi meeting
- Risk of corruption in Taiwan's defense force low: report
- Ma-Xi meeting aimed at consolidating peace, prosperity: MAC (update)
- Ma-Xi meeting will help build mutual political trust: scholars
- Ma-Xi meeting conducive to stability: business leaders
- South Africa's main wildlife park gets new chief ranger
- Kohli to lead India in 1st home test of post-Tendulkar era
- China approves budget for 2022 Winter Olympics rail link
- Spieth armed with array of trophies and seeks more
- France ending ban on gay male blood donors
- Iran hardliners denounce outreach to West at anti-US rally
- Egypt's president visits Britain to discuss terror and trade
- Britain seeks greater access to citizens' online activity
- BC-TEN--WTA Elite Trophy Results
- Pharco Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Late-Breaker Oral Presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease
- Ma, Xi to address each other as 'mister' in Singapore meet
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Second Ma-Xi meeting 'highly possible' in 2016: DPP heavyweight
- Legislators to discuss proposed presidential national report
- ROC encounters with the Communist Party of China: an overview
- Taiwanese, Chinese leaders' meeting cross-strait landmark: TAO
- Waste soil dumped near white crane habitat; 2 policemen nabbed
- Seniors in Taiwan rely on sedatives more than elsewhere: officials
- Bush tries can-do message as campaign competes for attention
- F1 test driver Susie Wolff retiring at end of year
- England 46-2 at stumps on Day 4
- Allergan beats 3Q profit forecasts
- Little Big Town set to make big splash at the CMA Awards
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- VW recalls 92,000 cars in US; power-assisted brakes can fail
- US trade deficit narrowed to $40.8 billion in September
- Survey: US businesses added 182K jobs in October
- Bodies of 33 Egypt plane crash victims identified in Russia
- Time 'ripe' for Ma-Xi meeting: MAC chief
- Singapore 'happy' to host milestone cross-strait meeting
- Ma, Xi to split dinner bill in Singapore
- Taipei 101 New Year's fireworks going out with a bang
- EU: Ma-Xi meeting 'a promising step'
- Ma-Xi meet signals Beijing's recognition of Taiwan government: expert
- Cell Signaling Technology Announces the Release of 6 New Monoclonal Antibodies for Tumor Immunology Research.
- Mercedes issues recall; air bags can inflate without crash
- Fun facts about the 49th Country Music Association Awards
- Ma to hold press conference at 10 a.m. regarding his meeting with Xi
- Opinion: Ma is digging his own grave
- Ma falls on deaf ears over critics
- Tsai does not rule out meeting with Xi if elected
- FIH Regent Group opens beef noodle shop
- Singapore, a day in November
- Ko says nothing drastic will come out of first Ma-Xi meeting
- Commonwealth Magazine enrages writers, oversteps the freedom of speech
- Pentagon chief takes jab at China with aircraft carrier stop
- Taiwan-China meeting leaves many on island democracy wary
- Saunas and metal rockers: Finland to launch national emojis
- Slovenia to hold referendum on same-sex marriage
- IOC refers Lamine Diack case to ethics commission
- Cezanne drawing discovered on back of artist's watercolor
- The Latest: 5 stabbed, suspect killed at California college
- NY, Paris other cities want voices heard at climate talks
- US judge settles discrimination lawsuit over Iranian cases
- UN appoints new Libya envoy amid stalled peace talks
- French Results
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Zenit reaches CL knockout phase with 2-0 win at Lyon
- Singapore General Hospital and Thermo Fisher Scientific Collaborate to Identify the Prevalence of Asian-Specific Genetic Mutatio
- Willian eases pressure on Mourinho with Chelsea winner
- Chelsea and Roma score late, stay alive in Champions League
- Ronald Koven, media freedom advocate, dies at 80
- Protest against Trump hosting 'Saturday Night Live' grows
- Kansas school football player brain dead after collapsing
- U.S. encourages cross-Taiwan Strait dialogue: official
- TIER cuts Taiwan's 2015 GDP growth forecast to 0.83%
- President hopes cross-strait leaders' meeting will become regular
- Ma-Xi meeting aimed at welfare of next generation: president
- United Daily News: New thinking on Ma-Xi summit
- Mickelson parts ways with swing coach Harmon
- 1st test: Australia v New Zealand scores
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- U.S. has no role in Ma-Xi meeting: president
- Taiwan shares in consolidation mode in late morning session
- First lady will not accompany president to Singapore
- Ma-Xi meeting has five characteristics: president
- Ma-Xi meeting to provide short-term boost to market sentiment: UBS
- Ma does not rule out Taiwan visit by Chinese leaders
- Ma hopes both sides will continue to cut animosity, deepen exchanges
- DPP has no objection to normalization of cross-strait meetings
- Three brothers die in Taipei shooting
- Ma-Xi talks to focus on cross-strait peace: MOFA
- Confucius' family tree sets record for world's largest
- Taiwan shares close down 0.08%
- President mum on whether he will address human rights in Xi meet
- Ma-Xi meet unrelated to Tsinghua Unigroup's ambitions: president
- Three brothers of business empire in murder-suicide
- Police presence stepped up after protests over Ma-Xi meeting
- Interpellation of president unconstitutional: legislative head
- Ma says talks with Xi will not touch on South China Sea issue
- Taiwan, China e-commerce operators ink four cooperation deals
- DPP presidential candidate does not rule out meeting with Xi
- Taiwan October CPI up for 2nd consecutive month
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- AP-GfK Poll: Americans souring on Obama's Islamic State plan
- 1st test: India vs South Africa Scores
- Myanmar's fledgling journalists gird for historic election
- Israel releases Palestinian who staged 66-day hunger strike
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Wallabies lock Kane Douglas to undergo left knee surgery
- Breakaway Afghan Taliban faction picks its leader
- First victim of Egypt plane crash laid to rest in Russia
- Tarasenko scores in OT to lift Blues past Blackhawks, 6-5
- Grace opens with 63 to lead in Shanghai
- Details of controversial Pacific trade deal are released
- Ma-Xi meet to explore higher-level cross-strait communication channel
- KMT chairman urges DPP to be positive about Ma-Xi meeting
- Business community supports Ma-Xi meeting
- England in deep trouble at 120-7 on day 5 of 3rd test
- Two Filipino crewmen killed in brawl aboard Taiwanese fishing boat
- Ma says meeting with Xi aimed at securing cross-strait peace
- Warm weather forecast to continue through weekend
- Number of dengue fever cases tops 30,599
- Kinmen expected to get natural gas supply from China's Fujian
- Taipei International Travel Fair set to open Friday
- England in deep trouble at 120-7 on day 5 of 3rd test
- The Latest: Ferries idle for 4th day, trapping refugees
- 'E.T.' screenwriter Melissa Mathison dies at 65
- No information on frigate sale timing: Pentagon spokesman
- Taiwan shares slip after Wednesday's rally
- Pakistan beats England by 127 runs in 3rd test
- EU predicts 'modest' economic recovery next year
- Corporate Social Responsibility Weekly Recap (October 28, 2015
- Gay priest fired by Vatican describes 'special homophobia'
- Taiwan-China meeting leaves many on island democracy wary
- DPP apologizes for 'slip of the tongue' on Taiwan-Singapore ties
- Taipower to overhaul reactor at 3rd nuclear power plant on Nov. 9
- TIER cuts Taiwan's 2015 GDP growth forecast to 0.83% (update)
- Israeli PM under fire over nominee's 'inappropriate' remarks
- Australian Results
- Scott says caddie's book won't be a distraction
- The EMBALLAGE & MANUTENTION Exhibitions Become ALL4PACK Paris
- Chu aiming to draw clear lines between KMT, DPP during U.S. visit
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Israeli products to be featured at food show in Taiwan
- Unpaid highway tolls rise sharply after launch of 'eTag': lawmakers
- Taiwan promoting its movies at American Film Market
- Taichung to display massive kaleidoscope at annual flower festival
- Ma-Xi meeting seen likely to be held in Shangri-La Island Ballroom
- Bosnian court jails Islamic State recruiter for 7 years
- Bank of England keeps interest rates at record low
- Kurdish rebels end unilateral cease-fire declaration
- Image of Asia: Return ceremony after US military crash
- Cornell gets large donation of Velvet Underground material
- Toyota quarterly profit rises to $5 billion on weak yen
- Psychologist: Man fit for trial in slaying of hedge-fund dad
- Fannie Mae posts $2B in profit in 3Q; paying $2.2B dividend
- Reform Jews to vote on far-reaching transgender resolution
- Legislative caucuses to discuss Ma's report on meeting with Xi
- Authorities demolish unscrupulous oil maker's facilities
- Greek seamen's union calls off ferry strike
- Judge allows sealed report on US terror plot suspect
- First Trump ads for radio hit familiar themes
- Indonesia deports Indian man sought in gangster murders
- France coach Deschamps leaves out Valbuena amid Benzema case
- 11,000 ducks culled near detection site of new subtype H5 virus
- Health ministry censured over handling of edible oil scandals
- New Polish parliament to start its work on Nov. 12
- 11,000 ducks culled near detection site of new subtype H5 virus
- Tainan speaker not indicted
- DPP opposes Ma speech to Legislature
- TSU protests against Ma-Xi meeting
- Four protesters to follow Ma to Singapore
- Taiwan delegation arrives in Singapore
- Hotel Éclat Taipei, a true luxurious experience with new breath
- Spy case erupts on eve of Ma-Xi summit
- Taiwan releases Ma-Xi summit schedule
- Stranded British tourists anxious to leave Egyptian resort
- 2015 Taipei International Travel Fair offers NT$10M prizes
- Takeda to Present Data from Ixazomib
- 'Happiness advantage' over age 30 is vanishing, study finds
- Palestinian officials: Egypt navy kills Gaza fisherman
- Morocco defends jailing of ex-Guantanamo inmate
- In Tech: Light field VR camera, automatic Windows upgrades
- Lufthansa cabin crew union calls members out on strike
- Ballerina Sarah Hay soars in 'Flesh and Bone' dance drama
- 2 British ex-bankers convicted in US in interest rate trial
- US housing recovery divided on age, race and place
- Paris 2024 bid announces plans for Olympic Village
- Judge sets damage claim deadline in sunken cargo ship case
- Spanish police nab 2 Serbs suspected in major jewel heist
- 4 US men charged with providing support to Al Qaeda
- Khloe Kardashian's FYI talk show to debut Jan. 20
- OT Will Present Its Q3 2015 Financial Results to Investors on November 10th, 2015
- Iowa OKs tax breaks for Kraft Heinz to build Davenport plant
- Europa League Results
- Hungary cancels plan to force media to hire secret agents
- Chile: Poet Pablo Neruda might have been killed
- Founder Dennis Gillings to Retire as Quintiles Executive Chairman at Close of 2015
- Shoppers queue up for low-cost offering from French designer
- IS bomb on Russia plane would herald new phase in conflict
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Puerto Rico power company formalizes bondholders' debt deal
- Guatemalan congress ups minimum age for girls to marry to 18
- Chinese official: Parties must agree how to resolve disputes
- Mexico warns about escaped tiger; 5 cows killed
- Europa League Glance
- Nicaragua approves environmental study of canal project
- Change-of-plea hearing for ex-BP engineer in oil spill case
- Change-of-plea hearing for ex-BP engineer in oil spill case
- Review: 'On Your Feet!' is an infectious, earnest musical
- Chu will not be prosecuted over replacement of KMT candidate
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Vatican treasures to go on display in Taiwan next year
- Taiwan shares under heavy pressure on profit taking
- Man who landed gyrocopter outside Capitol will plead guilty
- HTC shares boosted by VR device, Bill Gates praise
- Ma-Xi meeting a major achievement in itself: former AIT chair
- Still lots of cross-strait issues to be resolved: President Ma
- Taiwan shares close down 1.77%
- Historic surge in Cuban emigration divides families
- US seeks validation of democratic reforms as Myanmar votes
- Historic surge in Cuban emigration divides families
- Aid groups warn of crisis in earthquake-hit Nepal
- Search for lasting cross-strait peace must involve DPP: Economist
- One in six companies in Taiwan mulling furloughs: poll
- Flat panel firm confirms employees will be sent on furlough
- Tainan Mayor, speaker will not be indicted in vote-buying cases
- CDC urges redoubled efforts against dengue as warm weather prevails
- Talks break down on Ma reporting to Legislature on meeting with Xi
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Taiwan shares dive, end below 8,700 points
- Ashwin strikes as South Africa reaches 127-5 at lunch
- BC-AP Sports Digest
- Taiyo Pacific Partners Becomes Major Shareholder in JIN Co., Ltd. with Stake over 5%
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Rose steers Bulls to 104-98 win vs. Thunder
- Romania's outgoing PM appears at court for corruption trial
- Japan IT Week Autumn 2015: Visitor and Exhibitor Numbers Hit Record High
- Kisner opens 2-shot lead on a course he barely knows
- 1st test: India vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Myanmar's historic poll is a moment of destiny for Suu Kyi
- Lufthansa cabin crew striking in Frankfurt, Duesseldorf
- Stranded British tourists to start departing Egyptian resort
- Stranded British tourists to start departing Egyptian resort
- Visitors to Taichung flower festival urged to take shuttle buses
- Economic Daily News: Taiwan's future should be broached at Ma-Xi meet
- On Ma-Xi meeting, China experts see higher risks for Xi than Ma
- Local institute unveils warning system to prevent traffic accidents
- New Taipei fines CPC for oil pipe rupture
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Domestic fuel prices may rise next week
- Security tightened sharply in Kashmir ahead of Modi's visit
- German lawmakers debate assisted suicide regulation
- AstraZeneca acquires ZS Pharma in $2.7 billion deal
- China to resume IPOs as it winds down emergency measures
- Ma-Xi meeting gift: Ma to give Xi a ceramic Formosan blue magpie
- Number of Chinese visitors to Taiwan grows by 5.16% in first 9 months
- Portugal's radicals move to heart of power after debt crisis
- Earnings schedule for the week of 11/9/2015
- Ma-Xi meeting shows cross-strait cooperation possible: expert
- Ma-Xi meeting supported by Japanese business community in Taiwan
- DPP presidential candidate calls on French representative in Taipei
- Ma-Xi meeting the result of desire to maintain status quo: Su Chi
- Finavia Oyj: Lapland's Attractiveness Increases: Busy Winter Expected at Santa
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- EU: Opposition in Kosovo is blocking nation's integration
- It's Spacewalk No. 2 for NASA's 1-year spaceman
- Time Inc. donating archive to New-York Historical Society
- Belarus' Lukashenko rejects calls for reforms
- Officials building 2,500 homes for refugees of Boko Haram
- BC-EU--Migrants-Calais Camp,ADVISORY, EU
- MediaTek October sales hit record high
- Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore getting ready for Ma-Xi meeting
- Taiwan lowers travel alert for Burkina Faso
- Japanese business group in Taiwan pledges TPP help in white paper
- Presidential spokesman hits back at DPP criticism of Ma-Xi meeting
- Greenpeace says its permit to work in India was canceled
- NYC jury to hear closings in $6M 'Goodfellas' heist case
- Diego Costa recalled for Spain's national team
- German seized at Munich airport over alleged IS membership
- CC Sabathia says he realized in 2012 he was alcoholic
- Taiwanese man arrested in Philippines for guns in luggage
- Authorities bust group stealing Win Semiconductors trade secrets
- Image of Asia: Checking eligibility in Myanmar elections
- Baltic countries to calculate damage of Soviet occupation
- Schlumberger Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2015 Results Conference Call
- Penghu chief seeks support for desalination plant expansion
- Iraqi officials: Baghdad blasts kill at least 6 and wound 18
- Outgoing PM: president denying Poland voice at EU summit
- US deploys 6 F-15 jets to Turkish air base
- Singapore, China strengthen diplomatic ties with Xi's visit
- The historical Ma Xi Summit is unstoppable, draws worldwide attention
- Ma-Xi summit is news, not history: Tsai
- Ma-Xi summit press passes changed
- No national consensus reached as the historic meeting unravels
- China, Taiwan leaders shake hands for 1st time
- Ma proposes hotline at opening summit with Xi
- Protests hit Taipei over Ma-Xi summit
- Xi slams Taiwan Independence: Zhang
- Ma mentioned missiles to Xi
- Taiwanese activists deported from Singapore under “special rules”
- Tsai slams Ma-Xi summit
- Hot weather is now affecting Belgian beer too
- AP sources: Obama administration nixes Keystone XL pipeline
- Murray reaches semifinals at Paris Masters
- October job gains aplenty, across a range of US industries
- VW design chief de Silva retires, shaped Golf, Audi A5
- Singapore, China strengthen diplomatic ties with Xi's visit
- Warden of Bolivia's largest prison fired for party
- Brazil adds Gabriel Paulista, Douglas Santos for qualifiers
- Amos Oz won't attend events hosted by Israeli embassies
- Review: Ellie Goulding's 'Delirium' polished, not memorable
- Unemployment rates fall for US teens and older workers
- German ministry aims to give some Syrians new status
- Actor-politician Fred Thompson remembered for wit, sincerity
- 6 migrant workers killed as bus hits bridge in Arkansas
- Activision planning 'Call of Duty' film, 'Skylanders' show
- License plates being sold from limo JFK in when assassinated
- UN report raises ceiling for greenhouse gas pollution
- German Standings
- Stallone still packs a punch with Rocky return in 'Creed'
- Sharp contrast in tone between top 2 finishers in Haiti vote
- BC-Sunday Spotlight,ADVISORY
- US consumer credit up a record $28.9 billion in September
- Ex-New York mayor mounts ad campaign on carbon-cutting plan
- French Results
- French Standings
- Trump's unorthodox campaign takes new twist on 'SNL'
- German Results
- Spanish Results
- Italian Summaries
- Stallone still packs punch with Rocky fans ahead of 'Creed'
- Buffett's firm doubles its 3Q profit on Kraft Heinz merger
- English Summaries
- English Standings
- APNewsBreak: US border agency staff rejects body cameras
- President departs for historic summit with Chinese counterpart
- Ma departs for historic summit with Chinese president (update)
- Feds: Man who escaped Ohio prison in '78 caught in Minnesota
- Lidstrom and Fedorov headline Hockey Hall of Fame class
- German Summaries
- China to dominate flat panel display manufacturing by 2018: research
- Visa-free waivers boost number of Taiwanese to U.S., Europe
- Air pollution alert issued for northern, central Taiwan
- DPP's Tsai makes three recommendations for Ma-Xi meeting
- China leader vows to respect free navigation in disputed sea
- TSMC to raise salaries next year as it outperforms global IC industry
- Meeting between leaders of Taiwan, China begins
- Ma puts forth five-point proposal in meeting with Xi
- Majority of employees in Taiwan fear taking time off: survey
- Xi calls for upholding '1992 consensus' in meeting with Taiwan's Ma
- United Daily News: New horizons expected from Ma-Xi meeting
- U.S. congressman Matt Salmon to visit Taiwan to promote ties
- NHL Capsules
- Indian Kashmir on high alert for Prime Minister Modi's visit
- NBA Capsules
- Jenny Shin takes lead in LPGA Tour's Toto Japan Classic
- 1st test: Australia v New Zealand scoreboard
- A look at the 2 men leading China and Taiwan
- TSMC urges relaxation of rules on Chinese talent working in Taiwan
- Xi calls for upholding '1992 consensus' in meeting with Ma (update)
- Ma puts forth five-point proposal in meeting with Xi (update)
- Liberty Times: Taiwan lured to traps by leaders' summit
- Ma, Xi reach consensus on upholding '1992 consensus': official
- Important meetings between Taiwan and China: an overview
- Historic handshake of cross-strait leaders
- Nobel laureate questions timing of Ma-Xi meeting
- Parade staged in Taipei to protest Ma-Xi meeting
- Two foreign nationals die at Taoyuan airport
- Timeline of China-Taiwan relations leading to historic meet
- Ma: Taiwan to solidify '1992 consensus' to pursue cross-strait peace
- Williamson's century a bright spot on a bleak day for Kiwis
- Xi agrees to Ma's proposal on cross-strait hotline
- President Ma finds Xi 'pragmatic, flexible and frank'
- KMT presidential candidate urges broad view of Ma-Xi meeting
- Efforts for trade-in-goods deal with China will go on: BOFT
- Taiwanese concerned about China's military threat, Ma told Xi
- Ma, Xi agree on upholding '1992 consensus': official (update)
- Asada wins Cup of China in comeback to Grand Prix series
- Farmers' benefits, food safety top priority: COA
- The Latest: Arson fire in Sweden destroys refugee building
- 1st test: India vs South Africa Scoreboard
- Pentagon plan to close Guantanamo expected in coming week
- Hardwicke blasts back with Gaga video, dramedy
- Lorenzo takes pole for MotoGP's season-ending Valencia GP
- Greek Results
- French Standings
- Andy Murray beats David Ferrer to reach Paris Masters final
- Ma’s failure to mention ‘different interpretation’ sparks debacle
- Ma-Xi summit leaves many stones unturned
- Xi’s remark on missiles leaves MND unconvinced
- Tsai slams Ma for not taking a stand for Taiwan
- Benzema out of Madrid squad for Sevilla amid blackmail case
- Louisiana police arrest 2 officers in autistic boy's death
- Danish Standings
- Gas & Grass: Colorado pot shop opens gas station
- Manchester United beat West Brom 2-0 in the EPL
- Attorney: Ohio man who took boy from mom knew he'd be caught
- Asian Champions League Results
- Asian Champions League Glance
- Cup of China Results
- German Results
- Stoke wins 1-0 in 3rd straight EPL defeat for Chelsea
- Al Ahli, Guangzhou finish 0-0 in 1st leg of ACL final
- Man to play iconic lead in "Hello Dolly"
- Vonn needs thumb stitches because of her fighting dogs
- Haiti protest against alleged election fraud turns violent
- Nacional wins 1-0 at Guimaraes in Portugal
- Police: Florida man in DUI stop hit Rod Stewart's mailbox
- Spanish Results
- Italian Standings
- The Latest: Polls open in Myanmar's historic election
- Sharm el-Sheikh airport officials reveal porous security
- Australia declares, sets New Zealand 504 to win 1st test
- Asian Champions League Glance
- Protesters gather in NYC to protest Trump's 'SNL' appearance
- Weather forecast to be cooler in northern, northeastern Taiwan
- President Ma: Not very satisfied on Xi's reply on military threat
- Ma, Xi wanted to emphasize role of the 1992 Consensus: expert
- China October imports fall in sign of sluggish economy
- Ma shares his impressions of Chinese leader
- Most goals for meeting with Xi have been achieved: Ma
- Full text of Ma's opening remarks at post-summit press conference
- Ma-Xi meeting gift: Xi gives Ma a painting by famous Chinese painter
- Police probing deaths of two foreign nationals in Taiwan airport
- Ma praised for holding his own news conference
- Taiwan's key partners have been briefed on Ma-Xi summit: minister
- Korea set to replace goal difference with goals scored
- Mexican Results
- Analysis: Historic meet realizes hopes for Taiwan, China
- Economic Daily News: Ma-Xi meeting creates opportunities
- Tsai continues criticism of Ma's performance at Singapore
- Taiwan expects double-digit fall in October exports
- Hosting 'SNL,' Donald Trump fends off mock heckler
- Witnesses: 7 killed in fresh attack in Burundi capital
- Alabama downs LSU 30-16 in clash of contenders
- Scholars speak on importance of '1992 consensus'
- Many barriers remain across Taiwan Strait: HK media
- Central Taiwan suffers poor air quality
- Harden tops 40 again as Rockets win at Clippers
- Russell Knox wins first PGA Tour title at HSBC Champions
- Myanmar president votes in "military country"
- Russell Knox wins first PGA Tour title at HSBC Champions
- U.S. scholar lauds Taiwanese after finding his lost iPhone 6S Plus
- United Daily News: 'One China, respective interpretations' tested
- Domestic fuel prices to rise next week
- Singapore plays 'vital role' in cross-strait peace: Ma
- Lee on Ma-Xi meet: Singapore glad to have played 'modest role'
- The Latest: Russian airport inspectors dispatched to Egypt
- After Ma-Xi meeting, scholars question what will come next
- Kinmen County chief invites Ma, Xi to meet again, in his county
- Japan its own enemy in push to improve cybersecurity
- Apple Daily: Ma, Xi achieve only KMT-CPC consensus
- Car vendors launch promotion campaigns to reach annual sales goal
- 'My government will have best communication skills': DPP's Tsai
- Japanese Results
- English Results
- Lorenzo wins season-ending Valencia GP, secures MotoGP title
- Otani solid as Japan beats SKorea in Premier12 baseball
- Homelessness in Hawaii grows, defying image of paradise
- AP Interview: US admiral sees no change in Iranian behavior
- After historic polls, many in Myanmar hope for Suu Kyi win
- Gunmen in Libya abduct 2 Serbian Embassy employees
- DPP Tainan councilors stand firm against Lee’s alleged corruption
- PM 2.5 air quality reaches hazardous level in parts of Taiwan
- DPP slams MAC, Ma over Xi’s missile remark
- Chen Chu says Ma-Xi meeting will not influence January elections
- Ko says cross-strait issue is president’s ‘homework’
- Opinion: Taiwan to follow Myanmar to turn around
- Carson pledges to advocate for statehood for Puerto Rico
- Ajax draws 1-1 at Feyenoord to stay top of Dutch Eredivisie
- Italian Results
- Danish Results
- Danish Standings
- Norwegian Standings
- New book chronicles remarkable Korean War friendship
- Greek Standings
- Olympiakos beats Iraklis for 10th win in a row
- Argentine Standings
- Rossi lashes out at Marquez after losing MotoGP title
- French Results
- Brazilian Results
- NFL Capsules
- Australia names squad for Olympic sevens qualifying games
- Mexico rights group blasts prosecutors over missing students
- Monday, November 16
- Andrade wins Champions Tour event, Langer takes season title
- Weather in northern Taiwan forecast to cool off Tuesday
- Dallas, Red Bulls advance in MLS playoffs
- NHL Capsules
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America
- Catalonia parliament to vote on secession from rest of Spain
- Taiwan shares close down 0.59%
- Too meek to too aggressive, Starc disappoints skipper
- MAC head seeks to dispel doubts about Ma's remarks in Xi meet
- Second Ma-Xi meet will not be easy: MAC chief
- Taiwan shares close down 0.59% (update)
- Luxury shopping district may become Taiwan's new tourist attraction
- Panthers continue streak with win vs. Packers
- West Indian Narine's reported over bowling action
- Israel says Palestinian woman shot dead in attempted attack
- Japan says ties with Taiwan unchanged after Ma-Xi meeting
- Afghan official: Deadly clashes between rival Taliban groups
- The Hytera-Supported Pegasus Racing Ranks 5th in Shanghai 6 Hours of 2015 FIA World Endurance Championship Season
- China promises action on climate ahead of Paris talks
- Popular noodles back on shelves in India after lead scare
- Knicks beat Lakers in Bryant's likely farewell to the Garden
- China promises action on climate ahead of Paris talks
- ABN Amro underlying profit rises as re-privatization nears
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Rights group: 400,000 Syrian kids in Turkey not in school
- Knox goes from cart boy to World Golf Championship winner
- Stars continue strong form with win at Red Wings
- UAE energy minister: Oil prices to have 'correction' in 2016
- Couple detained for strangling, dismembering baby girl
- Output of Taiwan's petrochemical sector forecast to rise in 2016
- Taipei completes hot spring quality upgrade
- Yeo Hyeong-gu appointed sec-general of PyeongChang 2018
- Croatian opposition conservatives win general election
- Yeo Hyeong-gu appointed sec-general of PyeongChang 2018
- Detained famous Thai fortuneteller dies in military prison
- Tsai continues to bash Ma's advocacy of '1992 consensus'
- Glimmers of civilization as Calais migrants brace for winter
- Fisheries Agency to increase penalties for illegal fishing
- Taiwan's exports decline for ninth consecutive month
- Chu to meet important officials during U.S. visit
- UN agency: Carbon dioxide levels hit record high in 2014
- An ecstatic nation awaits Suu Kyi's historic election win
- UCI confirms World Tour license for Astana
- Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Scores
- Trade slowdown points to world recession risk, watchdog says
- Thousands of poultry culled in Yunlin due to bird flu virus
- Baxian Cave in Taitung has potential for world heritage status
- China raised idea of meeting two years ago: president
- Number of YouBike rental stations in Taipei to top 300 in 2016
- Perrin replaces Sakho in France squad
- State media: 2 Americans killed in Jordan police shooting
- AP News Guide: A look the University of Missouri's issues
- Experts raise concerns over lopsided EU-Africa migrant deals
- Colored diamonds headline twin auctions in Geneva this week
- University of Missouri protests grow after athletes jump in
- New, anonymous 'Poe Toaster' selected to honor poet
- Jordan: 3 killed, including 2 Americans, in police shooting
- CAA planning to reduce flight attendant duty time
- World Series of Poker matchup down to 6 players
- San Francisco Chinatown crime probe defendant on trial
- Spain police find 4 tons of drugs stashed inside luxury SUVs
- 2 Chinas, '1 China, 1 Taiwan,' Taiwan independence unconstitutional: Ma
- Myanmar may improve ties with Taiwan after election: representative
- Ma, Xi did not reach consensus on 'one China' principle: MAC
- Taiwan and U.S. sign accord on lost and stolen passports
- Replicor Announces Grant of US Patents on HBV / HDV Treatment Methods Combining HBsAg Reduction and Immunotherapy
- TCC Makes Encrypted Voice/Text Anonymous with the New CipherTalkR Secure Mobile Phone
- Abu Sayyaf militants free Malaysian hostage in Philippines
- Egypt police say major IS commander killed in Cairo
- Philip Seymour Hoffman's brother, mother honored at festival
- Romania's president stops planned $161M loan to Moldova
- Egypt's military holding journalist in undisclosed location
- Weak ruble makes Russia more accessible for budget travel
- Air quality improves after filthy Monday
- Myanmar ruling party headed for rout at Suu Kyi's hands
- Taiwan media personality criticizes Chinese propaganda journalists
- Legislative Yuan to discuss Ma speech
- Xi met a yesterday man: TIME
- Ma sparks more fumes than glory during summit
- Tsai bases China policy on public opinion and democracy
- Chu leaves on US trip
- Full text of President Ma's remarks in meeting with Xi Jinping
- Portugal's govt unveils its plans but it's likely doomed
- Official: Pair killed in Jordan part of State Dep't program
- American investors buy 25 percent of EPL club Bournemouth
- Friday, November 13
- Mexico reports 3 killed in shooting at soccer match
- New JardianceR (empagliflozin) data show improved CV outcomes regardless of heart failure status at baseline
- West Indies sends Sri Lanka to bat first in the 1st T20
- 'Wheel of Fortune,' 'Jeopardy!' salute US veterans
- Colombian rebel group offers to release 2 soldiers
- Tag Heuer, tech companies unveil $1,500 luxury smartwatch
- Lawyer: Motorist had hands up as police killed his boy
- Iran's ethnic Azeris protest slur on TV program
- Billy Idol announces Vegas residency at House of Blues
- Nigeria's president fires head of anti-corruption agency
- Trump's 'SNL' appearance wins viewers, not critics
- Q&A on the Russian doping scandal
- Greek Results
- SeaWorld to end orca shows by 2017 in San Diego
- US to ask Canada, UK to extradite online pharmacy officials
- Clinton files paperwork to be on New Hampshire ballot
- Howard Stern caller known as Hillbilly Jack dies in fire
- VW diesel owners to get $1,000 in gift cards and vouchers
- Caitlyn Jenner, Reese Witherspoon honored at Glamour Awards
- Amy Schumer apologizes to fans who say show was too short
- Spanish Summaries
- David Mamet's 'China Doll' delays opening date
- French Results
- French Standings
- Yale students march over concerns about racial sensitivity
- Central African Republic reschedules vote for Dec. 27
- Next GOP debate puts Fox Business moderators in spotlight
- Lawyer: Turncoats framed old gangster in 'Goodfellas' heist
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Monday
- David Mamet's 'China Doll' delays opening date
- English Summaries
- Rates soar at weekly auction of 3-month, 6-month US bills
- President Obama launches Facebook page
- Argentine Results
- Caesars reports 3Q loss from cost of subsidiary's bankruptcy
- New Canadian government allows Montreal sewage-dumping plan
- Man charged in stabbings during party at rapper RZA's home
- Appeals court: State can try 'Angola 3' inmate a 3rd time
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Cool weather in northern Taiwan; different picture down south
- Radcliffe: Inquiry shows Olympic cheats they'll be caught
- Appeals court rules against Obama immigration plan
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- 800-pound alligator found at Houston-area shopping center
- Largan, AAC shares downgraded on weaker iPhone demand
- U.S. congressman welcomes Chu's visit
- KMT presidential candidate to explain Ma-Xi meeting during U.S. visit
- Egypt antiquities officials scoff at Carson pyramid claims
- Taiwan shares close down 1.22%
- Appeals court rules against Obama immigration plan
- Asian shares fall on renewed jitters over global economy
- National Basketball Association Standings
- Banana silk yarn weaving designated as Hualien cultural heritage
- Saudi Arabia: Shooting wounds policeman, 2 Indian nationals
- NASA, UW team up to track rain, snow in soggy Washington
- Dubai police officer held after shooting death of co-worker
- Boehringer Ingelheim Presents New idarucizumab (PraxbindR) Analyses on Reintroduction of Antithrombotic Therapy after Reversal o
- Three arrested in prostitution ring bust
- NASA, partners track rain, snow in soggy Washington
- China says 2-child policy to add 30 million workers by 2050
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Apple Daily: U.S., DPP head response to Ma-Xi meeting
- Clippers edge Grizzlies 94-92 on Redick's late scoring
- 254 telephone scammers sent home to China
- Lufthansa cancels 136 flights due to cabin crew strike
- Real-World Analysis of more than 44,000 Patients Reinforces Safety and Effectiveness of PradaxaR in Routine Clinical Care
- Denials, conspiracy claims as Russia reacts to doping crisis
- Asian News Digest, AS
- 8-time Slam champ Ivan Lendl helps USTA try to develop stars
- Pope denounces 'cancer' of exploitation in Italian city
- Cross-caucus talks over Ma's report to Legislature break down again
- Dengue fever outbreak slows in Tainan, remains high in Kaohsiung
- Taiwan shares tumble, end below 8,600 points
- Overseas students in Taiwan up by 60% over three years
- Iran says 44 terror suspects arrested at border, in cities
- Airbus, Vietjet announce deal for 30 planes at Dubai Airshow
- European rights court rules against French comic Dieudonne
- Emirates airline's cargo operation takes off at new airport
- Groups oppose call to abolish statutory rape clause
- Turkmenistan and Afghanistan to lay new pipeline
- Afghan spy agency frees 8 kidnap victims
- Online application for blue-collar foreign laborers to begin
- Ma says meeting with Xi signals mature Taiwan-U.S.-China relations
- Kaohsiung mayor rejects CPC land revitalization plan
- Ma-Xi meeting symbolic of improved cross-strait ties: U.S. congressman
- Armed forces to hold live-fire exercise in Penghu, despite protest
- U.S. congressman vows to help expand Taiwan's international presence
- 3 Yomiuri Giants pitchers banned for gambling on baseball
- If Suu Kyi takes power in Myanmar, she faces an uphill task
- The Latest: UK finance chief: Proposals will help all in EU
- Rights advocate says Egypt army releases journalist
- Vietnam, Philippines plan to sign pact on strategic alliance
- Tropical Storm Kate moving away from the Bahamas
- Official: Poland to take Russia to court over plane wreckage
- Ryder Cup carrot dangled in front of Knox
- Taiwan urged to improve services to build cruise tourism
- Apple CEO says businesses must help solve climate change
- Doctor apologizes for self-defense in hospital violence
- KMT presidential candidate departs for U.S. to seek support
- High-speed rail offers one-day tour package to NPM Southern Branch
- Despite trolls, industry, public embrace diversity casting
- Putin hosts ruler of Kuwait
- New Orleans musician Allen Toussaint dies in Madrid, age 77
- Benedict Cumberbatch receives honor from queen
- Taiwanese travelers urged to stay calm amid bullet scam in Philippines
- BC-EU--Migrants-Calais Camp,ADVISORY, EU
- Nearly half of Taiwanese say Ma-Xi meet helps cross-strait peace: poll
- US stocks wobble, extending a slump; Gap plunges
- Chinese netizens attack Tsai’s Facebook fan page
- The United States should review 'One China' policy: U.S. congressman
- Hotel Royal-Nikko Taipei Promotes all day buffet at Le Café
- Estrogen-bearing cosmetics and shampoos to be banned in Taiwan
- Prosecutors end criminal case against talk show host
- Tsai meets US Rep. Matt Salmon
- DPP to finalize candidates for legislative at-large lists Wednesday
- Tycoon released from prison
- DPP councilors slam Ko over excessive budget
- DPP presents at-large list
- Myanmar government promises peaceful power transfer
- Slovenia starts building migrant fence at border to Croatia
- Queen leads Britain in annual service honoring war dead
- Slovenia to build migrant fence on border with Croatia
- Russia to deploy new weapons to counter US missile shield
- UK's EU demands: Migration controls, protection for pound
- GE Transportation signs $2.6B deal with India Railways
- Rights group: Turkey denies opposition media access to G-20
- UN official: Honduran Indians face land invasions
- US sues over proposed deal between United, Delta at Newark
- Kashkari picked as new leader of Minneapolis Fed bank
- Mutko faces FIFA ethics scrutiny for role in Russian scandal
- Montreal to begin sewage dump into St. Lawrence Wednesday
- Mourners arrive for funeral of slain 9-year-old Chicago boy
- Metaswitch and Patton Partner to Help Service Providers
- Man accused of stealing small motorboat, taking it to Cuba
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Benzema suing for breach of confidentiality in sex tape case
- King ponders death in new 21-story 'Bazaar of Bad Dreams'
- Rio Olympic organizers confirm football schedule
- Kenyan minister: Reporter questioned, released over source
- Stephen Hawking cancels public events due to ill health
- Prosecutor: Man in Facebook killing case had nothing to fear
- Terminally ill Texas man who saw new 'Star Wars' film dies
- American contractor, who was detained in Yemen, dies
- 5 killed when cyclone hits Yemen island, United Nations says
- Bloomingdale
- Clinton says she doesn't back declaration of war against IS
- McDonald's won't pursue real estate investment trust
- IOC suspends Diack; opens way for stripping of medals
- Bubble yuck: Crews melt chewed gum off famed Seattle wall
- EU hit by logjam of asylum applications
- Book Review: 'The Promise' is intense, thrilling mystery
- Dustin Johnson starts junior event with eye toward China
- World Rugby voting reforms retain power in 8 founding unions
- Small US businesses wooing big players at Mideast airshow
- US Senate panel approves ambassador to Mexico nominee
- Coach Phil Simmons reinstated by West Indies Cricket Board
- Rio's shopping mall Santas make their debut
- Mexico senator introduces medical marijuana measure
- Wednesday, November 18
- T-Mobile exempts streaming video from some data caps
- Hamas hands over Arafat's Gaza home to his Fatah party
- France says it foiled attack on marines in Toulon
- Jimmy Carter says doctors find no new cancer growth
- War on Christmas? Starbucks cups cause social media outcry
- Fast food protesters set sights on presidential candidates
- Bubble yuck: Crews melt chewed gum off famed Seattle wall
- 'The Pink' diamond sells for $28.5 million at Geneva auction
- Police: Boys, 14, recorded, texted sex video; 20 suspended
- New Orleans musical legend, Allen Toussaint, dies at 77
- Surfer injured by shark in attack off Australian east coast
- The Latest: GOP presidential candidates meet for 4th debate
- After poking Facebook, life ain't easy for a site named Tsu
- Reaction from artists, fans after death of Allen Toussaint
- Experts: Foodborne illness more common than public realizes
- Official: Bosnian Serbs should shelve referendum on courts
- Experts: Foodborne illness more common than public realizes
- Student group opposes Harvard Law seal, citing slavery ties
- Bill Clinton visits big wind farm in western Panama
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Eric Chu arrives in Los Angeles
- Hon Hai shares down despite strong October sales numbers
- Man arrested for using slingshot outside White House fence
- Maldives sacks public prosecutor for refusing to charge VP
- China's anti-graft agency targets deputy Beijing party boss
- U.S. remains vigilant on cross-strait relations
- Dutch bicycle delegation visiting Taiwan
- Taiwan shares close down 1.43%
- AP PHOTOS: Peru's coca destroyers perform grueling work
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi wins seat but presidency out of reach
- Australian leader reminded of Prince Charles criticism
- U.S. State Department looking forward to KMT head's visit
- KMT head backs Taiwan's TPP bid in meeting with U.S. congressman
- Acer pan-Asia president steps down
- KMT's Chu vows to promote cross-strait cooperation if elected
- Taiwan shares plunge, led by Apple concept stocks
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Springsteen, Jon Stewart among guests at benefit concert
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Bangladesh wins toss, bats against Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI
- Asian stocks mixed as attention turns to China data
- 100,000 travelers hit by Lufthansa flight attendants' strike
- NTT Communications and PLDT to Provide Data Center Services in Philippines
- Nicklaus to return to Father-Son Challenge
- Siew to promote Taiwan's regional integration bids at APEC meeting
- South China Sea issue unlikely come up at APEC summit: Taiwan envoy
- Budweiser maker finalizes $107 billion bid for SABMiller
- Kosovo suspends deal on more powers to Serb-dominated areas
- Tsai hopes U.S. will support Taiwanese people's freedom of choice
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Budweiser maker finalizes $107 billion bid for SABMiller
- Younis Khan announces retirement from ODIs
- Carlsberg cuts 2,000 jobs as earnings hit by Russia, China
- Volkswagen should compensate consumers: Cabinet agency
- Taiwan records two rail accidents, one fatal, Wednesday
- The Latest: Lamine Diack resigns as honorary IOC member
- Slovenia starts building migrant fence at border to Croatia
- Turkey renews call for Syria no-fly zone
- Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Scores
- Zimbabwe set 277 to beat Bangladesh and avoid ODI sweep
- British winemaker returns to UK after being freed by Saudis
- Europe marks Armistice Day on 97th anniversary of WWI end
- Zimbabwe set 277 to beat Bangladesh and avoid ODI sweep
- Dengue death toll rises to 150 in Taiwan
- Asian News Digest, AS
- President vows to do his best in final six months in office
- Tsai Ing-wen's Facebook page flooded with posts from 'China'
- Putin: Russia doesn't want to enter arms race
- Angola marks 40 years of independence, critics slam abuses
- Bolstering Taiwan's self-defense in line with U.S. policy: MND
- Taiwan striving to be regional peacemaker: Ma
- Taiwan records three rail accidents, two fatal, Wednesday
- President Ma touts NT$36 billion economic stimulus plan
- Taiwan congratulates Myanmar on conclusion of historic elections
- Express Scripts sues Horizon, fight over prescriptions grows
- 'Science Guy' Bill Nye gets heated up over climate change
- Macy's reports lower sales, trims profit forecast
- Rowlands celebrates 6 decades in film with honorary Oscar
- Brazil regulator bans ex-billionaire from managing companies
- Palestinians hurt in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
- Bangladesh beats Zimbabwe by 61 runs in 3rd ODI
- Swiss agree to extradite FIFA suspect Figueredo to Uruguay
- Review: Preston & Child return with 'Crimson Shore'
- Pakistan vs England 1st ODI Scores
- Maurice Hines to bring his dance and singing musical to NY
- Nigerian Cabinet sworn in, viewed as strategically chosen
- Minimum wage hike more effective in boosting consumer confidence: poll
- Police sees new leads in Peng’s murder case
- Kaohsiung tackles growing shortage of care centers for the elderly
- Tsai does not need Xi
- Lai praises Executive Yuan for its assistance in dengue fight
- Acer wins three CES 2016 Innovation Awards
- Garcia leads drizzly BMW Masters by 1 stroke
- November 11, a day to remember in the Commonwealth of Nations
- Acer Shih speaks of Ahrens’ leaving, no plan to quit PC market
- Pelosi on rare visit to Tibet by US congressional delegation
- Sharapova eyes first Fed Cup final against Czechs
- Midfielder Klaassen out of Netherlands squad with injury
- Deal at UN meeting opens way for satellite tracking of jets
- Fire at bus lot in Mexico destroys more than 40 buses
- Egypt releases newspaper's main owner on bail
- Rights group says Libyan journalist kidnapped in Tripoli
- Joubert back refereeing in Six Nations after RWC controversy
- Cy Twombly could fetch $60M at Sotheby's auction
- Canadian couple found dead in Mexican hotel south of Cancun
- Pakistan beats England in 1st ODI
- Trump defends plan to deport millions living in US illegally
- Pope Francis to visit Mexican capital, 3 states in 2016
- UN experts call on Iran to stop arresting journalists
- Sex abuse priest testifies in Chilean court
- Leticia Romero finds comfortable fit at No. 7 Florida State
- Two candidates say they know Putin better
- China's Singles Day, by the numbers
- O'Reilly, Will in vitriolic dispute over Reagan
- Iran, France to pursue aviation, auto deals at Paris talks
- Nephews of Venezuelan first lady arrested on US drug charges
- English Results
- After 2-year wait, some adopted children reach US from Congo
- 5.4-magnitude earthquake hits northeastern Taiwan
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Questions about future of US Grand Prix as Texas cuts funds
- UAE Chairs the Virtual Global Taskforce (VGT)
- Phelps: 'I'm kind of giddy to see what happens at the end'
- Rights group: China use of torture uncurbed by legal reform
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Cross-strait peace foundation of good Taiwan-U.S. relations: Chu
- 4.9-magnitude earthquake hits northern Taiwan
- EVA Air to spend NT$260 billion on plane purchases
- Warm weather predicted to last only one more day in northern Taiwan
- Ma-Xi meeting impressive, but little appreciated: U.S. scholar
- Kurds launch offensive to retake IS-held Iraqi town Sinjar
- BC--Americas Digest
- Nephews of Venezuelan first lady to be arraigned in US court
- Taiwan shares close up 0.16%
- NDC head expects economy to rebound in Q1
- National Basketball Association Standings
- NBA Capsules
- U.S. scholar on Ma-Xi meeting's lasting impact
- BC-HKN--NHL Leaders
- Putin calls for investigation of Russian doping allegations
- Ma-Xi meeting highlights ROC's existence: premier
- Public services grind to halt in Greek general strike
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Taiwan shares edge up as electronics stage mild rebound
- EVA Air slams runway maintenance at Taoyuan airport
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Rain, wind over the United Arab Emirates as seasons change
- Giants, Eagles on collision course to rule NFC East
- UMC makes Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Innovators list
- Some frequent Taiwanese visitors to Japan refused entry: ministry
- Taiwan preparing to offer incentives to replace old vehicles
- 48yo ex-Japan striker Miura extends contract for 31st season
- 14 orangutans smuggled into Thailand sent home to Indonesia
- Venezuelan president to speak at UN rights body amid uproar
- Turkish election body confirms results of Nov. 1 vote
- Scandals overshadowing France-Germany friendly
- Eurozone economic lift-off still appears a long way off
- France's Charlie Hebdo needs 'new team,' survivor says
- China allows biggest corporate bond default yet
- Dengue fever cases in Kaohsiung remain high
- Australia beats Kyrgyzstan 3-0 in World Cup qualifying
- Portugal's Socialist leader says he's ready to take power
- Kremlin-controlled TV airs 'secret' plans for nuclear weapon
- Almost 40% of Taiwan firms will not pay year-end bonuses: poll
- Kenya soon expects to conclude doping cases from worlds
- The World Market for?Security: a Fully-Fledged?Business Sector
- Afghan official claims splinter Taliban group leader killed
- Siew to meet with Xi at APEC summit in Manila
- Asia's big three all win comfortably in World Cup qualifiers
- Taiwan wins six APEC Global Challenge awards
- 2 former government officials deemed not guilty in military leak case
- China's top cross-strait negotiator to visit Taiwan Nov. 30
- Citrus-flavored Mountain Dew drinks ordered to be pulled from shelves
- Taipei event remembers prominent artist Chen Chi-kwan
- Suspended FIFA president Sepp Blatter leaves Swiss hospital
- Pope steady despite a crazy, messed up month of scandal
- Unapologetic Elle King turns heartbreak into hit single
- Review: Squeeze returns with inventive 'Cradle to the Grave'
- KFC to deliver buckets of fried chicken on demand
- US deploys 6 F-15E fighter jets in Turkey to attack IS
- US employers advertise more job openings in September
- A weak start for US stocks as commodities prices sink
- Average US rate on 30-year mortgage jumps to 3.98 percent
- 'Hotels of North America' offers insights into aloneness
- MPR, parent company receive $10 million donation
- Tsai could pick Academia Sinica No.2 as running mate
- MSCI adds 1 Taiwan stock to global indexes, but removes 9
- President schedules Ma-Xi summit news conference
- Government to help banks extend reach into SE Asia market: Ma
- Asia's big 3 all win comfortably in World Cup qualifiers
- Light sentences for adding bleach to soy shoots
- 2015, the hottest year on record, breaks 1°C landmark
- Taiwan's weighting in MSCI indexes cut
- Apple Daily Opinion: Flood of posts on Tsai Ing-wen's Facebook page
- Tsai to reject blatant jobseekers: reports
- Ma defends summit with Xi
- Taiwan shares fall to below 8,400 points on weighting cut by MSCI
- Colombia to legalize commercial sale of medical marijuana
- Chan headlines strong field at Trophee Bompard
- Azerbaijan court releases rights defender's husband
- EU chief warns Britain's reform demands tough to accept
- PCB suspends Ajmal's contract for criticizing ICC
- Rockwell Automation Announces Mobility Co-Innovation with Microsoft
- A look at the Iraqi town of Sinjar and why it's important
- New Canadian PM to meet Queen at Buckingham Palace
- Mexico hopes to see 3 or 4 times more monarch butterflies
- Brazil president visits site of deadly dam burst
- Morocco, Guinea win in WCup qualifying, Uganda upsets Togo
- Hungary defeats Norway 1-0 in 1st leg of Euro 2016 playoff
- Black students around US complain of casual, everyday racism
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Thursday
- Officials: Corporation will oversee new Hudson rail tunnel
- Australia to go ahead with World Cup qualifier in Bangladesh
- 'One Life to Live' actor Nathaniel Marston dies after crash
- APNewsBreak: Private library of Hebrew writings to be sold
- Rain washes out Argentina vs. Brazil; set for Friday
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- US likely to get new players involved in qualifying opener
- Hometown Massa would be happy just making podium in Brazil
- Australia to again attempt grand slam win in Europe in 2016
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Chu held talks with U.S. officials on visit to Washington
- Central, southern Taiwan to see poor air quality through weekend
- Australia wins toss, elects to bat in 2nd test v New Zealand
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- US airstrike targets 'Jihadi John' from IS slaying videos
- Rousey's fear of failure key to beating Holm in Melbourne
- Taiwan shares close down 1.17%
- Taiwan ranks 6th in Global Entrepreneurship Index
- COMPUTEX Wins the AFECA Outstanding Trade Exhibition Award
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- 'Free!:' Aging mobster acquitted in 1978 'Goodfellas' heist
- President to give press briefing on meeting with Xi
- 'Free!:' Aging mobster acquitted in 1978 'Goodfellas' heist
- 2 Chinese inmates get death for killing guard in jailbreak
- The Latest: France sees economy grow 0.3 percent in Q3
- The Latest: German economy expands by 0.3 percent in Q3
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- SKorea leader open to NKorea talks if nuclear progress made
- The Latest: German police say 3 teens assaulted refugee
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- More married couples in Taiwan getting 30-year itch
- Russians offer 'broad cooperation' in effort to avoid ban
- Earnings schedule for the week of 11/16/2015
- Saudi Arabia cracks case of smuggled beer disguised as Pepsi
- Police looking for man who stabbed Orthodox Jew in Milan
- China reins in lending for stock trading
- New Analyses Further Add to the Efficacy and Safety Profile of OFEVR (nintedanib) in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)
- Cameron: not yet clear if US strike killed 'Jihadi John'
- Japan regulator wants plutonium reactor operator replaced
- KMT lawmakers propose to scrap stock gains tax entirely
- International bankers meet in Taipei to discuss business strategies
- Police training ahead of Universiade supported by U.S. Green Berets
- Tony Blair launches private Mideast peace mission
- Norway: 2 arrested for suspected links to IS group
- Uzbekistan frees political prisoner Juraev after 21 years
- Jake White: 'I can win the Rugby World Cup for England'
- History of the Islamic State group as 'Jihadi John' targeted
- Migrants, Islamic State shoulder aside G-20 economic agenda
- US producer prices drop in latest sign of tame inflation
- Cyprus passes possibly final bailout program review
- Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20 Scoreboard
- Japan beats Dominican Republic 4-2 in Premier12 baseball
- Manager trying to confirm safety of band in hostage crisis
- Paris attacks: More than 120 killed at Bataclan and restaurants
- Chen Chu confirms Tsai’s VP choice
- SPIL staff condemn takeover by ASE
- Taipei 101 to light up in French colors
- VP announcement is up to Tsai: Chen Chien-jen
- Tsai emphasizes communication
- Taiwan mentioned in climate change report for its readiness
- First test to launch for children’s Chinese
- Ice sculpture festival suffers from Belgian balmy weather
- Pakistan vs England 2nd ODI Scoreboard
- 5 things to know about Apple's new iPad Pro
- Stocks set to end winning streak as retail gets slammed
- Perfect Patriots face nemesis in Eli, Coughlin
- UK man gets 33-year sentence murdering stepsister
- Nelson, Roots to perform at Lennon's 75th birthday concert
- Al Gore hosting climate telethon from Paris' Eiffel Tower
- Old laws collide with digital reality in teen sexting cases
- US blacklists North Korean ambassador to Myanmar
- The Latest: Slain Brit's widow: Jihadi John death no relief
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- US, Mexico sign deal on sharing satellite data directly
- Biden to meet with Ukraine government leaders next month
- BC-Sunday Spotlight,ADVISORY
- UN Libya envoy reflects on UAE job after conflict questions
- Chile bishop says he knew nothing of priest's sex abuse
- Philadelphia road to be renamed for late newsman Ed Bradley
- International Results
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Friday
- Rousey has humble plans for her post-UFC 193 reward
- Graeme McDowell takes 1-shot lead in Mexico
- Minjee Lee leads LPGA Tour's Lorena Ochoa Invitational
- AP PHOTOS: Police climb Andes to destroy illegal gold mines
- Saturday, November 21
- China's currency gets key backing from IMF
- Taiwan condemns terrorist attacks in Paris
- Taiwan condemns terrorist attacks in Paris (update)
- U.S. welcomes Ma-Xi meeting
- MOFA not to raise travel alert following terrorist attacks in Paris
- Siliconware employees take to streets against ASE's acquisition
- Taiwan's machinery output forecast to fall 2% in 2016
- Abuse of foreigner on Taipei MRT reflects social problems: scholars
- Cyclists to experience Taiwan through round-island challenge
- India vs South Africa 2nd test scoreboard
- 2nd test: Australia v New Zealand scoreboard
- NBA Capsules
- Paris attacked: Police hunt accomplices after 120 killed
- Paris attacks reaction: Israel condemns violence
- KMT chief holds talks with U.S. experts in Washington
- Academia Sinica VP confirmed as running mate of Tsai Ing-wen
- MediaTek forecast to drop in global IC supplier rankings
- The Latest: France mobilizes 1,500 soldiers
- Paris attacks reaction: Israel condemns violence
- Scenes of horror as a Paris night becomes a bloodbath
- Paris attacks: Reaction from world leaders
- Formosa Petrochemical cuts fuel prices ahead of CPC
- Taipei 101 to flash tricolour to mourn victims of Paris attacks
- Poor results for hand-in driver license program: reports
- Syria talks begin in Vienna under pall of Paris attacks
- Taiwan to report 7th consecutive monthly decline in export orders
- Pet businesses booming in Taiwan
- Southern Taiwan to see poor air quality through Monday
- Number of dengue fever cases tops 33,300 in Taiwan
- Foreign brokerages raise target prices on Catcher shares
- Taiwanese contestant wins 3rd place in Singapore firefighter contest
- 2015 Chrysanthemum Festival opens in Taipei
- IS group claims Paris attacks, says France at 'top' of list
- Two soldiers die after infantry fighting vehicle crashes into lake
- Taoyuan airport steps up security in wake of Paris attacks
- France's rep office sets up online condolence book for Paris victims
- Taiwan issues travel warning for Paris following terrorist attacks
- U.S. will not interfere with Taiwan elections: official
- Tsai pledges to improve nation’s working environment
- Taipei to propose plans for reducing air pollution: Ko
- Taiwanese tourists returning from Paris after terror attacks
- Tsai: Chu is barking up the wrong tree
- South African wins men's half marathon in Keys bridge run
- Sanders with most to prove as Democrats hold 2nd debate
- AP survey: Democrats see Rubio and Kasich as 2016 threats
- ATP enhances World Tour Finals security after Paris attacks
- Official: IS leader in Libya likely killed in US airstrike
- Victim says knife attack was anti-Semitic
- Ukraine beats Slovenia 2-0 in Euro 2016 playoff 1st leg
- AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
- Protest of Mormon LGBT policy planned in Salt Lake City
- Security up in some US locales, business as usual at others
- Explosive in Paris attacks described as 'very unstable'
- Paris attacks may lead to US military anti-IS escalation
- Sweden beats Denmark 2-1 in Euro 2016 1st leg playoff
- Flights to and from Paris continue with some delays
- Inbee Park leads LPGA Tour's Lorena Ochoa Invitational
- Police arrest Suriname president's foster son in robbery
- Police arrest Suriname president's foster son in robbery
- NASCAR XFINITY-DAV 200 Results
- Juli Inkster helps US beat World 26-22 in ISPS Handa Cup
- Tianzhong Marathon draws nearly 15,000 runners
- Delays of more than 2 1/2 hours at JFK, Newark airports
- NHL Capsules
- Budget airlines growing fast in Taiwan
- U.S. official: U.S. will not get involved in Taiwan's elections
- Paris air travel proceeds, but some cancel future visits
- Death toll for oral cancer has reached 2,300 per year: NGO
- Boyle lifts Rangers over Senators in 2-1 shootout win
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Taiwan to launch eVisa system in January
- 4 Turkish policemen hurt in explosion during anti-IS raid
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- Taiwanese firms should explore China's 'red supply chain': experts
- BC-CRI--India-South Africa,ADVISORY
- Cycling festival at Sun Moon Lake attracts large crowds
- No changes can be made to candidates after registration: CEC official
- Myanmar president says transition of power will be smooth
- United Daily News: Xi's scenario to create new page in history
- NTU hosts beam-raising ceremony for cancer hospital
- Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Toss
- Festival shows beauty of Taipei's oldest street
- Taiwanese businesses in Russia look to counter economic slowdown
- Taichung tackling poor air quality by targeting pollution sources
- Taiwanese SMEs generate high revenue from exports: FedEx survey
- Education Ministry holds university short film award ceremony
- Italian Standings
- Taiwan steps up border security in wake of Paris attacks
- Obama, Putin huddle on sidelines of G-20 summit
- Taiwan loses to Puerto Rico 7-4 in Baseball Premier 12
- Tsai to announce her VP choice at 4 p.m.
- Wang mum on Chu’s VP choice
- Paris tragedy will have little impact on Taiwan’s exports: minister
- Taiwan shares close down 0.41%
- Taichung to set standard of procedure to curb air pollution
- Iraq warned of attacks before Paris assault
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Taiwan will attend U.N. conference in Paris despite attacks: official
- Economic Daily News: Prepare for U.S. interest rate hikes
- Taiwan shares drop below 8,300 points after Paris attack
- Tsai confirms Chen Chien-jen as her running mate
- Indonesia opens trials of 8 accused of enslaving fishermen
- Unpaid leaves are trending, more than 5000 laborers affected
- Ex-VP arrives in Manila for APEC summit meeting
- DPP launches new social stability plan
- Local firm wins Taiwan International Graphic Design Award
- Hon Hai profits set new Q3 high
- Children’s Health Booklet errors draw criticism
- Italian Results
- El Al flight makes safe emergency landing in Montana
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Results
- Brazilian Standings
- After Paris attacks, fugitive slipped through police dragnet
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Eric Chu returns from U.S. visit
- Monday, November 23
- Argentine presidential candidates blast each other in debate
- Asian stocks fall as Paris attacks sends economic worries
- US-China rivalry, Paris terror in spotlight at Manila summit
- Arizona's Mike Iupati taken off on stretcher after collision
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Report: UN chief to visit North Korea this week
- Dengue fever outbreak still rising in Kaohsiung with 287 new cases
- Shortened race in Phoenix determines final 3 Chase spots
- BC--Americas Digest
- NBA Capsules
- Official: 2 Palestinians killed in clash with Israeli troops
- AP Newsbreak: Iraq warned of attacks before Paris assault
- Asian stocks fall as Paris attacks send economic worries
- Indonesia opens trials of 8 accused of enslaving fishermen
- World leaders pressed for response to Paris attacks
- The Latest: Valls says leaders still coming for climate meet
- US Navy ship visits China in wake of recent tensions
- Apple to open retail store in Singapore powered only by sun
- Greek coast guard rescues 1,244 migrants in Aegean Sea
- Women's Australian Open moves to Adelaide from 2016
- Finnish rock band, sign-language rapper perform near Everest
- A peek inside the site for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic stadium
- Eurozone inflation revised up to 0.1 percent
- Indian actor Jaffrey, known for 'Gandhi' and others, dies
- Bahrain sentences 2 men to death over 2014 bombing
- Marriott buys rival hotel chain Starwood for $12.2 billion
- French national team to play England in act of defiance
- US adds foreign students, but few Americans study abroad
- Media General rejects Nexstar bid, but willing to talk
- Former German spy goes on trial on treason charges
- PMI Recognized as a Global Leader in Tackling Climate Change
- GOFBA.com
- Vincent Margera, 'Don Vito' to MTV viewers, dies at 59
- Hezbollah cameraman killed while covering Syria fighting
- Vast forest fires in Indonesia spawn ecological disaster
- Stories of those who died in the Paris attacks
- UN aid chief: End Syrian war and aid millions who need help
- World leaders vow to step up anti-terror efforts after Paris
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Central, southern Taiwan suffer poor air quality
- Humble House Taipei rolls out New Year's Eve Special
- WMO: the most powerful El Niño in 15 years
- The battle of ideology: Government plans to make stickers on passports illegal
- Man who rammed truck into Presidential Office begins serving time
- Experience the wonders of Southern France at Grand Hyatt Taipei
- Taiwan office helping Taiwanese woman raped in Thai resort
- Lawmakers scrap stock gains tax
- Jennifer Wang tipped as Chu running mate
- New Taipei Wild bird midway house releases 3 crested serpent eagles
- Ko identifies issues for Songshan Airport
- Labor ministry activates program to help workers on unpaid leave
- Fewer Taiwanese students studying in U.S.
- Taiwan shares end higher after stock gains tax axed
- Taiwan’s tech sector needs a makeover
- LIULIGONGFANG designs new trophy for Taiwan's Golden Pin Design Award
- KMT postpones key meeting
- Songshan Airport to close by 2020
- Online shopping now part of Taiwan people's daily life: Visa
- Taiwan to include PM2.5 levels in air pollution controls
- Over 200 kg of amphetamine seized during New Taipei raid
- Daily increase in dengue fever cases in Kaohsiung hits new high
- Chi Mei Museum to close for annual maintenance
- Taiwan to send 50 delegates to U.N. climate conference in Paris
- Taipei mayor convenes meeting on future of Songshan Airport
- Siew may interact with Xi Jinping informally
- Tropical storm strengthens to typhoon
- Obama: Attacks 'terrible' setback in Islamic State campaign
- Obama says US is not underestimating Islamic State group
- Transplant gives new face, scalp to burned firefighter
- Obama decries critics who 'pop off' with opinions on IS
- Suspects arrested in Turkey linked to Paris attackers
- German-Tunisian man charged with membership in terror group
- Defense rests case in trial of ex-coal CEO Blankenship
- Yemen officials say airstrikes, clashes kill some 40 rebels
- Zimbabwe's prisons grappling with a shortage of plates
- Murray wins his opening match at ATP finals in straight sets
- Putin proposes Ukraine debt restructuring
- Cheika rules himself out of England head coach role
- Trump says he would consider closing certain mosques
- Some US governors question plan to accept Syrian refugees
- Republican lawmakers may try to block Syrian refugee plan
- French Cup draw to be held behind closed doors
- Paris returns to work with defiance, determination and worry
- Musical tribute planned in New Orleans for Allen Toussaint
- Journalist snubs Vatican magistrates seeking to question him
- 3 books by Nobel winner Alexievich coming out in US
- US to increase intel sharing with France
- American basketball player unwilling to play game in France
- Obama heads for Asia with eyes on Middle East
- Police treating fire at Canada mosque as a hate crime
- Experts say states lack legal authority to block refugees
- TNT shelves show depicting a Paris shooting
- TNT shelves show depicting a Paris shooting
- Johnson & Johnson multiple myeloma drug wins accelerated OK
- Extremist attacks keep on pointing to Brussels neighborhood
- Viral review triggers run on Patti LaBelle pies at Walmart
- NYC man gets 4 years in prison for divorce coercion
- Puerto Ricans fear for their health as federal cuts loom
- Oregon serial killer sentenced to death in 4th penalty trial
- Liberty Global to buy Cable & Wireless for $5.3 bln in stock
- Rates mixed at weekly auction of 3-month, 6-month US bills
- Hawaii canoe hits halfway mark in round-the-world voyage
- Climate activists want to march in Paris despite attacks
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Monday
- Ireland reaches Euro 2016 with 2-0 win over Bosnia
- Skal Labissiere looks to take next step for No. 2 Kentucky
- Crews end search of sunken ship without finding black box
- Sheen to make 'revealing' announcement on 'Today,' NBC says
- Change of plea in weapons charge against real estate heir
- Tuesday, November 24
- Cubs' Bryant, Astros' Correa voted top MLB's rookies
- Cubs' Bryant, Astros' Correa voted top MLB rookies
- Utah judge removes himself from gay foster parent case
- Longtime AP track writer Bert Rosenthal dies at 79
- SureScan x1000 Explosives Detection System for Checked Baggage Screening Achieves ECAC EDS Standard 3
- Paris attacks put Republican outsiders on the spot
- Risk is lower, but Paris attacks could happen here
- Republican lawmakers take aim at Syrian refugee plan
- Texans send Bengals to 1st loss, 10-6 behind backup TJ Yates
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Terror attacks leave parents, schools with tough questions
- Afghanistan survey finds security, economy major concerns
- Time is of the Essence for Millions Living with?
- A partial list of victims of the Paris attacks
- Understaffed Iran thrashes Guam 6-0 in World Cup qualifying
- Passenger train derails in southwestern Pakistan, killing 4
- Kerry in Paris to consult with French leaders on attack
- The Latest: Activists confirm airstrikes on Raqqa
- Russia: Plane brought down by homemade explosive device
- India vs. South Africa
- VW sales drop in Europe, but no more than competitors
- 5 things to know about risks and hope ahead in Japan economy
- Kosovo Parliament session halted by opposition's tear gas
- VW sales drop in Europe, but no more than competitors
- The Latest: Hungary to sue EU over refugees quotas
- Australia invited to 2016 European song fest in Stockholm
- IDG Connect Says UK Firms Are Turning to Managed Services for Better Customer Experience
- European Tour changes rules to help its US PGA players
- International Results
- Tokyo sues Okinawa in US base relocation dispute
- Del Bosque: Spanish players wanted to play Belgium friendly
- Salvadoran teens reunite with parents under US program
- Ireland celebrates 1st gay marriages after May referendum
- Guinea begins countdown to end of Ebola after nearly 2 years
- Child Protection Summit Kicks Off in Abu Dhabi
- Minister: Heysel-type tragedy avoided at Stade de France
- Wal-Mart beats 3Q profit forecasts
- Gore Achieves 40 Million Implants Sold Worldwide as it Celebrates 40 Years of Performance
- Consumer prices rise slightly in October
- International Results
- Neighborhoods: Tel Aviv's Florentin a bustling bohemian hub
- Russia fires missiles on Syria positions in Aleppo, Idlib
- The Latest: Paris attackers known to American intelligence
- Thailand believed to have deported 2 Chinese activists
- Soong names MKT Chairperson Hsu Hsin-ying as his VP choice
- Dengue epidemic sees eight more deaths, toll hits 158 in Taiwan
- Record-high November temperatures show few signs of winter
- Chu presents Jennifer Wang as running mate
- FSC to keep hands off bitcoin spending in convenience stores
- ARATS chief to arrive for third review meeting
- Live-fire exercise held in Penghu
- Fitch Ratings trims Taiwan's economic growth estimate to 1.3%
- Taiwan shares dip on weak sentiment
- EPA to impose stiffer emission rules for diesel trucks, buses
- Tsai running mate supports gay rights
- Review of cross-Taiwan Strait pacts to be held in Taipei
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Dalai Lama: Terrorism cannot be solved by God
- Spice up your tongue with “Sichuan Sichuan” culinary experience
- Deadly mining waste spill over 200 towns in Brazil
- Universities to create Chinese-language academic index system
- CAA slams Songshan airport closure
- Yushan National Park to be closed for one month in January
- Thailand suspected of repatriating 2 Chinese activists
- German football chiefs agree on candidate for president
- Iran to boost oil exports after sanctions are lifted
- Pakistan vs. England Scoreboard
- Utah skiing: New Vail megaresort set to open in Park City
- Brazil dam bursts could cost more than $2.5B, lawmaker says
- Some US ski resorts explore possibility of 'drone zones'
- Stocks waver in early trading on mixed retail results
- South African union takes charge of broke Super Rugby team
- More than sing, Pharrell and others want to talk about race
- Greece: Euro campaign head convicted over Swiss bank account
- The Latest: Closing arguments presented in ex-coal CEO trial
- Paris attacks lead Americans to wonder about US safety
- Pope Francis answers young people's letters in new book
- Wait over on Jan. 16, with panda cub's debut at US zoo
- US advised to examine 'hack back' options against China
- Former modern pentathlon champ gets role with Budapest bid
- Lawmaker convicted in Brazil corruption scandal
- Video shows wife's last moments in Facebook killer case
- Bureau says man shot by Minneapolis police dies
- The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
- 2 Japanese women killed in gun battle in Brazil
- Cerner raises concerns about University of Missouri deal
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
- ITF: Davis Cup final to go ahead next week in Ghent
- Brazil extradites Paraguayan ex-mayor in journalist killing
- Public info about execution drugs argued in Mississippi
- Air Liquide offers to buy Airgas in deal worth about $10.3B
- 5 Dominican judges accused of releasing prisoners for bribes
- 'It's very weird': Kardashian balances book push with drama
- New Met exhibit celebrates style of Jacqueline de Ribes
- 3-time Olympic skier Grubelnik dies in car crash in Austria
- Argentina tops Colombia 1-0 for first win in WCup qualifying
- Jindal says he is dropping out of 2016 race for president
- Blagojevich asks high court to hear corruption-case appeal
- Investigator: Russian track team still can make it to Rio
- Martial leaves Wembley on crutches after France-England game
- Adviser acknowledges Carson struggling with foreign policy
- 4 killed in wildfires raging across Australia's southwest
- Michael Gross, who created 'Ghostbusters' logo, dies at 70
- NZ Rugby Union says All Blacks great Jonah Lomu dies aged 40
- Marvel, Transformers display heads to Vegas' Treasure Island
- Adam Scott back at Huntingdale looking for elusive 1st win
- Obama calls on China to halt land reclamation
- The Latest: Protestors jostle with police, burn mock US flag
- Cate Blanchett honored at Museum of Modern Art
- The Latest: Police vans rush to scene in Paris suburb
- Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corinne, named Miss Golden Globe
- Official: Minneapolis police shooting vids won't be released
- BC-CRI--India-South Africa,ADVISORY
- Australian court fines Japanese whaling company for contempt
- 200 Syrians fleeing war have arrived in South Korea
- National Basketball Association Standings
- Lawyer: Driver helpless to stop runaway San Francisco bus
- Former reporter Anne Walsh dies at 93 in Phoenix
- New apps help Palestinians navigate Israeli checkpoints
- Explosions, gunfire as Paris police raid apartment
- Bangladesh court upholds death sentences of 2 politicians
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Polish president pardons gov't minister sentenced for crime
- Surrogates feel hurt by India's ban on foreign customers
- Pistons rally for 104-99 win over Cavs despite James' 30
- At last! Sheldon, Amy take big step on 'Big Bang Theory'
- Amethyst Radiotherapy Orders Elekta Cancer Treatment Solutions for European Expansion
- OECD countries to limit overseas financing for coal plants
- Bangalore test drawn after 4th consecutive day of washouts
- IS militants dig in, anticipating assault on Syria's Raqqa
- Xi says China will keep economic growth on track
- No threat found on both diverted flights from US to Paris
- Opaque military justice system shields child sex abuse cases
- Among the US service members convicted of child sex crimes
- A look at presumed Paris mastermind targeted in police raid
- Protesting Greek farmers clash with police in central Athens
- Hungary police detain 2 Brits convicted of financing terror
- Kosovo opposition MP arrested over Parliament violence
- Swaziland makes progress in quest to eliminate malaria
- MetLife Statement on Trans-Pacific Partnership
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Balotelli has pelvis operation; out another month
- When refugees arrive in US, here's what they can expect
- Image of Asia: Protesting at Asia-Pacific leaders' summit
- Cambodian opposition head says ruling party deters democracy
- Simon says part of 'You're So Vain' is about Warren Beatty
- French league games going ahead because "life must go on"
- Stocks open higher; ConAgra Foods jumps on spinoff news
- Russia sets up taskforce to wipe out doping 'infection'
- Deaf business owners overcome obstacles and prejudice
- Taiwan shares open higher
- No plans to reduce number of Chinese tourists to Taiwan: Tsai
- Protest swells as APEC leaders meet
- Happy New Year in Japanese Style at Hotel Royal-Nikko Taipei
- Messaging app block IS-propaganda channels
- Passport in Paris attacks fuels fears of Syrian refugees
- Northern Taiwan to see much cooler weather next week
- DGH to appeal after court overturns fines imposed on Uber
- Siew discusses TPP, food safety with Japanese prime minister
- Taiwan shares close up 1.64%
- Tsai praises Chen’s calm demeanor, downplays critics
- Guam hoping to attract Taiwanese travelers through marathon
- More turned away for suspected terrorist links than in 2014: NSB
- Chinese fishing vessel confiscated by Kimen High Court, captain faces severe penalty
- (Update) MOFA announces Taiwan-Philippines fishery pact
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Taiwan shares up 1.64% led by biotech stocks
- Ko says he will remain neutral during election campaigns
- Who needs the Veep?
- Authorities turn focus to Kaohsiung in fight against dengue fever
- Taiwan, Japan to sign tax accord: Japanese newspaper
- Taipei Mayor to remain neutral in presidential election
- KMT VP candidate under fire
- Taichung, Keelung partner with Cisco to build smart cities
- Regent Taipei presents Thanksgiving gift hampers
- Taiwan moves up to 23rd in IMD World Ranking of Business Talent
- Taiwan announces new anti-terror measures after Paris attacks
- Taiwan's proposals included in APEC leaders' declaration
- Permanent Seat for UAE MoI on #WePROTECT?International?Advisory Board
- Italian court allows Fiat fuel efficiency class action
- Keystone XL developer withdraws Nebraska route application
- No. 16 Utah headlines 8-team field for Puerto Rico Tipoff
- Kentridge offers feast for the eye in 'Lulu' HD
- UN: Iran has started cutting back on nuclear technology
- Pierce recalls 910 fire trucks to fix wheel problem
- Thousands take part in black women's march in Brazil
- Fact sheet: 2016 Ford Escape
- Eagles of Death Metal is safe, 'horrified' by Paris attacks
- Dunkin' Donuts tests delivery and on-the-go ordering
- GQ publisher in contempt of court over UK hacking coverage
- TechSoup Launches First Fully Global Tech Donation Platform
- Russia: Joint Syria operation with France developing
- LPGA finale has Ko, Park vying for the biggest prizes
- Keystone XL developer 'committed' to completing project
- Absurdly hot October as Earth sets 8th heat record this year
- Broadway's 'The Lion King' pushes into virtual reality
- Large number of security forces deployed in Tunis
- Tennessee Republican leader: Round up Syrian refugees
- Enya returns with ethereal style she's made her own
- Cannabis accessories have gone high end: a few gift ideas
- Cub remains of extinct cave lions shown in Russia
- Palestinian leader discusses failed peace effort
- Syrian family diverted to Connecticut at Indiana's request
- A partial list of victims of the Paris attacks
- Minutes of meeting show Fed pondering December rate hike
- IS attacks claim more than 800 lives abroad this year
- With Islamic State targeted, what happens to Syria's Assad?
- Former US officials call for ramping up air war against IS
- United Auto Workers gets OK for union vote at Tenn. plant
- E! network canceling parody show 'The Soup'
- United Auto Workers gets OK for union vote at Tenn. plant
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Wednesday
- DE Ogbah most dominant player for unbeaten Oklahoma St.
- Honduras detains 5 Syrians with stolen Greek passports
- In Paris suburb, residents wait out the bloody gunbattle
- 'Survivor' sues Huckabee campaign over 'Eye of the Tiger'
- Jurors recess for day without verdict in ex-coal CEO trial
- Warrant: Suspect drank with Texas victims, then shot them
- After big night, Porzingis new toast of the town in New York
- Suarez says Messi looks sharp ahead of the 'clasico'
- NIH to retire the last of government-owned research chimps
- Report: FBI tips Italy to possible targets in Rome, Milan
- Brazilian Standings
- Moody
- Mexico police arrest an alleged leader of Jalisco cartel
- House bill would bolster checks on Syrian refugees
- Argentines in election weigh Kirchner policies, state role
- Hossa scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Oilers 4-3
- With Islamic State targeted, what happens to Syria's Assad?
- Afghan official: Suicide car bomber kills 1 soldier
- Israeli artist remembers legendary Holocaust victim
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Obama: Russia can choose Assad or legitimate Syrian gov't
- Obama links refugee worries to resistance on closing Gitmo
- A win, a new restaurant and McDowell is all smiles
- Plane to Egypt lands in Bulgaria after bomb threat
- The Latest: Turkey deports some of group of IS suspects
- Argentine president bars extradition of American
- Anti-corruption group study says FIFA members too secretive
- Behind pomp of APEC summit, crushing poverty endures
- Tropical depression moving north in the Pacific
- Official says 160 Russian IS fighters killed in Syria
- British police arrest man in 1984 killing of policewoman
- Richie McCaw by the numbers
- Australian Results
- British police arrest man in 1984 killing of policewoman
- FBI agent in Chinatown probe to spend another day on stand
- Madrid and Barcelona meet amid Messi doubts, security fears
- ECB officials debated stimulus move at last meeting
- Merkel: Solution to refugee crisis at EU's exterior borders
- Alli's rapid rise is one of the success stories of the EPL
- Austrran cross-country skier suspended in doping probe
- Image of Asia: Sunrise at the Pushkar fair
- Armstrong's former physician indicted in biathlon case
- International NY Times to end print edition in Thailand
- Kelsey Grammer to return to 'Finding Neverland' in January
- Ex-bosses at UK bank HBOS could face ban after report
- Reports of air raids near Damascus as truce talks crumble
- Armstrong's former physician indicted in biathlon case
- Clinton, Sanders to address strategy to fight Islamic State
- 4 European nations shut their borders to economic migrants
- Foreign owner ban scuttles Australia's biggest land sale
- Best Buy reports weak 3Q sales, cautious outlook
- Springsteen, Legend among performers at all-star concert
- Estonia hosts NATO cyberdrill with focus on infected tablets
- Pope Africa plans unchanged, but bodyguard does extra check
- 'La Marseillaise' to be played before Premier League games
- Dancer Misty Copeland writing health-and-fitness book
- Taiwan shares open lower
- APEC leaders: Urgent need to cooperate against terrorism
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Climate change pushes polar bear to the edge of extinction
- Economic Daily News: Learning from BRIC's downfall
- KMT presents at-large list with Wang as No.1
- Taiwan shares down
- Brain drain a serious problem in Taiwan: poll
- Fuel prices may drop next week to lowest in 7 years
- Pet food majority of prohibited products entering Taiwan
- Taipei mayor wants construction of Wanda metro line accelerated
- No vacuum in contacts with China: Tsai
- Golden Horse Awards set for Nov. 21
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Government increases the number of Chinese tourists to 8,000 a day
- Concerns and controversies rise as Chinese tourists increase
- DPP candidate expects cross-strait communication after election
- Indigenous reporter heads NPP list
- Dengue fever cases surpass 35,000 in Taiwan
- Siew hopes Taiwan's leader can one day attend APEC summit
- Tourism Bureau website crashes due to rush for hotel rebates
- U.S. official urges Taiwan to do GAP studies for its TPP bid
- DPP to push Taiwan to join TPP if it wins the election
- Regent Taipei lights up a giant Christmas tree
- 'Mountains May Depart' wins Golden Horse audience award
- Stocks mixed in early trading; UnitedHealth, Best Buy tumble
- US official defends Syrian refugee program; House vote nears
- Things to know: Syrian refugees and the US vetting process
- First lady skips meals in solidarity with Zimbabwe's hungry
- Officials: IS determined to produce chemical weapons
- Russian strategic bombers deal new strikes on IS
- Lawyers: NFL concussion deal excludes central brain injury
- Analysts: $5.2b Nigerian fine against MTN is world's largest
- UN urges release of all information on Hammarskjold death
- UN urges release of all information on Hammarskjold death
- UAE MoI Delegation Visits Milipol Paris 2015
- George Takei criticizes Virginia mayor on refugee stand
- Libyan-American group files complaint to UN about envoy
- Priest killed in Mexico, 11th since start of 2013
- Dan Halldorson, Canadian who won on PGA Tour, dies at 63
- Bleisure: Business travelers at ski resorts get slope time
- Nat Geo movie tells gritty Pilgrims' tale
- 'Lion King' franchise roars again with TV movie, series
- Rio Olympic security plan unchanged after Paris
- Regulators pause review of $2B line to ship Iowa wind energy
- Brazilian prosecutor charges police officer with homicide
- Senate confirms veteran diplomat as US ambassador to Libya
- Paris 2024 Olympic bid takes rivals' goodwill to IOC meets
- 2 women wearing hijabs accosted on Toronto subway train
- Analysis: Obama refugee argument fails as Democrats desert
- US Embassy mocks Russian paper over fake letter
- Aberdeen mayor: Once-shuttered beef plant processing cattle
- Bulgaria barred from 2016 Olympic weightlifting for doping
- Suriname devalues currency, sparking inflation fears
- Remaining 2 NC Wyeth paintings stolen in 2013 are recovered
- UN committee scolds Iran on human rights record
- Woman who died in Paris raid had been under surveillance
- English Results
- English Summaries
- Man arrested in Sweden. suspected of planning terror crimes
- Prosecutors: Man convicted in Russia for fatal NYC stabbings
- Gap cuts profit outlook after sales fall short
- Facebook tries to ease heartache of breakups with new tool
- Miami beats Mississippi State 105-79 in Puerto Rico Tipoff
- US voices frustration over democracy progress in Thailand
- Kim Welch leads Pebble Beach Invitational
- China confirms deadly Xinjiang attack, says culprits killed
- Economic union, sea row and terrorism top SE Asia summit
- BC--Americas Digest
- NHL Capsules
- NBA Capsules
- Rival Koreas agree to meet at border village next week
- National Basketball Association Standings
- Finavia Oyj: Lapland Airports: Large development project completed - Renewed terminal introduced in Ivalo
- Rebuffed over refugees, Obama aims to shift focus to visas
- Battles just beginning for many of the wounded in Paris
- Shooting reported at Mali hotel
- Israeli PM welcomes Pollard's release
- Blast at checkpoint in historic Yemen city causes casualties
- Thai army says it's not involved in park corruption case
- Islamic State says it attacked Italian priest in Bangladesh
- London police apologize for sex behavior of undercover cops
- Suicide blast, bombing strike Baghdad Shiite mosque, kill 10
- Samsung Bioepis Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for the First Etanercept Biosimilar in the European Union
- The Latest: Mali president cuts short Chad trip
- Trump says he would 'absolutely' implement Muslim database
- Court order Cambodian opposition chief to hear fresh charges
- Large diamond found in Botswana
- Tyson closing plants in Chicago and Jefferson, Wisconsin
- Portugal allows same-sex adoption, artificial insemination
- Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
- FIFA to draw African World Cup qualifying groups in June
- Greece sees lighter recession despite recent crisis
- Pakistan vs England 4th ODI Scores
- UN approves resolution urging action against Islamic State
- Gunmen attack hotel in Mali's capital, killing at least 20
- EPA says VW cheating software is on more vehicles
- Muslim-majority Malaysia blasts IS as evil terrorists
- Golden Horse Awards 2015
- TedxTaipei founder under fire inside KMT
- Apple Daily: The sum of Eric Chu's fears
- Taiwan records net financial outflow for 21st consecutive quarter
- KMT confirms list of 34 candidates for legislators-at-large
- TSU protests against China trade talks
- Ko visited Soong headquarters
- Approved China investments in Taiwan down over 50% in 10 months
- Market outlook: 7th consecutive monthly drop in Taiwan’s export orders
- App to protect car buyers through mileage verification
- Case against Tainan speaker moves forward
- Fire in coal mine in China kills 21, leaves 1 missing
- Taiwan's manufacturing sector output falls to a 6-year low
- Dengue fever cases surpass 36,000 in Taiwan
- Tsai thanks US senators
- Cross-strait talks on trade in goods pact opens in Taipei
- Actress Lee Li-hua honored for lifetime achievement at Golden Horse
- Hou Hsiao-hsien grabs third Golden Horse best director
- Don't let the airlines lose your suitcase this Thanksgiving
- Give the gift of tech charging built into bags, wallets
- Trump, Carson ratchet up heated rhetoric about Muslims
- Pitkeev leads after Rostelecom Cup short program
- Minnesota holds off Missouri State 74-69 in Puerto Rico
- Armed bandits make off with 17 paintings from Verona museum
- Pakistan vs England 4th ODI Result
- Starwood warns of data breach at 54 of its hotels
- In America's Little Syria, a divide on accepting refugees
- UN official says initial reports indicate 27 killed in Mali
- Danish Standings
- Irish dad whose selfie video was a YouTube hit back in Vegas
- Tony-winning actor Nathan Lane marries longtime love
- Deal-seeking investors push retail stocks higher
- No. 22 Butler beats Temple 74-69 in Puerto Rico Tipoff
- E. coli outbreak linked to Chipotle expands to 6 states
- A musical farewell to New Orleans music legend Toussaint
- Jeff Tweedy working on memoir, release date to be determined
- Santos dispatches brother to Havana peace effort
- BC-Sunday Spotlight,ADVISORY
- The Latest: Judge says no to mistrial motion for ex-coal CEO
- Dutch Results
- Bolivia: Jailed Australian tourist hospitalized
- Italian Standings
- Italian Summaries
- Scottish Standings
- Hamburg beats Borussia Dortmund 3-1
- Column: DraftKings, FanDuel wrong for now, but on right side
- Police detain man swinging samurai sword at NYC Apple store
- Obama to visit Asia refugee center amid raging debate in US
- 4 charged with defrauding US Virgin Islands government
- Bid to end California death penalty may collect signatures
- UAW approves contract with General Motors
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- UN official: Over 120 leaders to attend Paris climate summit
- Gaudreau scores in OT to lift Flames over Blackhawks 2-1
- Fire in coal mine in China kills 21, leaves 1 missing
- 7 believed dead in New Zealand tourist helicopter crash
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings
- Western Australia wins toss in tour match vs New Zealand
- Paris attacks rooted in Brussels bring question: Why Belgium
- AP's 'McRefugee' story helps reunite Singaporean woman, son
- FIFA ethics court asks for Blatter, Platini sanctions
- Report: 'Foreign' drone crashes in Iran
- Park leads South Korea to 8-0 win over US in Premier12 final
- Migrants protest at Greece-Macedonia border
- English Results
- English Summaries
- McIlroy closes to within 1 shot of lead in Dubai
- Rostelecom Cup Results
- Golden Horse best lead actor goes to China's Feng Xiaogang
- 'The Assassin' biggest winner at 52nd Golden Horse Awards
- Golden Horse Awards 2015
- Tsai vows to seek immediate reform after legislative majority
- Tsai refutes Wang’s minimum wage criticism
- Aviation authorities plan new flight path along Taiwan's east coast
- Dengue fever situation severe in Kaohsiung
- Taiwan issues travel warning for Belgium following terror alert
- Nearly 25 million active credit cards in Taiwan
- U.S. senators urge Obama to address arms sales to Taiwan
- Helicopter crashes in New Taipei, killing two pilots
- Taiwan, China agree on speedy custom clearance of imported goods
- Tsai calls for swift passage of cross-strait pacts monitor act
- Doves of peace released to honor victims of Paris killings
- American killed in Mali worked to improve global health
- English Standings
- Vardy ties scoring record as England honors Paris victims
- Spanish Results
- Spanish Summaries
- Leicester's Vardy equals scoring record in win vs Newcastle
- Zimbabwe's first lady plans wheelchair for aging president
- Kerr, Jang share LPGA Tour lead, Ko in position for bonus
- Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen breaks 10,000 record
- Dutch Results
- Rancher pleads guilty to falsely claiming cattle losses
- Amish man runs marathon in traditional slacks and suspenders
- NASCAR XFINITY-Ford EcoBoost 300 Results
- Crolla knocks out Perez to claim WBA lightweight title
- James Lagier, former AP bureau chief, has died
- Carson questions claims of racial bias against police
- Sunday, November 29
- Turkish Airlines flight diverts to Canada after bomb threat
- Michigan State ends Ohio State's 23-game winning streak
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings
- NHL Capsules
- Rhodes Scholars for Class of 2016 announced
- Japanese Standings
- Obama hails 'very strong' relations with Singapore
- Cavaliers win 109-97 as Hawks coach ejected
- Hundreds attend 1st memorial for Jonah Lomu
- Hiroshima beats Bellmare 5-0 to secure J-League's 2nd stage
- Explosions at Ukrainian towers leave Crimea without power
- Obama: US 'will not relent' in Islamic State campaign
- Iranian official: Crashed drone was home grown
- The Latest: UK premier to outline plan for fighting IS group
- Egyptians vote in 2nd stage of parliamentary elections
- China tells others don't 'stir up trouble' in S. China Sea
- PHOTOS: Scene of police battle with Paris attack suspects
- Unemployment at 3.9%, lowest for October in 15 years
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Cold front forecast to move into northern Taiwan Wednesday
- China's top cross-strait negotiator to visit Taiwan next week
- Taiwan shares close up 0.24%
- Oct. jobless rate rises over month
- Penghu households to receive aviation noise subsidy in cash
- Chinese investment in Taiwan media not allowed: NCC
- Taiwan provides humanitarian aid, no military action, in Middle East
- Wang registers candidacy at CEC amid massive protests
- Taiwan still recording more vacancies than new job seekers: agency
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Taiwan shares close almost flat on thin turnover
- Chinese ship caught in Taiwanese waters
- Taiwan's gold reserves drop nearly NT$380 billion
- Taipei listed in 'Emerging World Cities' in report
- Hyatt hotel brands expected to expand in Taiwan
- Georgian men traveling on fake Estonian passports deported
- PFP to lead in registration for presidential election
- Taiwan, China fail to complete talks on trade-in-goods pact
- Taiwan's industrial production declines in October
- Police on alert after Taipei American School receives threats
- 107 candidates complete registration for legislative elections
- Heavy rain, floods in Albania kill 1
- Scottish Standings
- Danish Standings
- English Results
- Hudson tunnel: Is oft-maligned agency up to the challenge?
- Told he must go, Syria's Assad may outlast Obama in office
- Told he must go, Syria's Assad may outlast Obama in office
- Hertha beats Hoffenheim 1-0 to reclaim 4th in Bundesliga
- Last 'Hunger Games' opens to $101 million, a franchise low
- NYC emergency responders go through active shooter drill
- English Results
- Brace for Kane as Tottenham beats West Ham in easy 4-1 win
- Premature baby born on cruise ship arrives home in Utah
- As crime rises in Los Angeles, police, community take action
- Greek Standings
- Mississippi State beats Missouri State 84-70 in Puerto Rico
- Djokovic beats Federer in straight sets to win at ATP finals
- Endangered white rhino dies at San Diego Zoo
- Jeff Gordon gets lots of love before final NASCAR race
- Brazilian Standings
- Report: Pfizer, Allergan close to $150 billion merger deal
- Back injury hits Trent Boult ahead of 3rd cricket test
- Barcelona hosts Roma amid heightened security measures
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America
- Report: Bahrain tortured detainees years after 2011 protests
- Cardinals edge Bengals 34-31 on last-gasp field goal
- Syrian soccer player-turned-refugee in Iraq mulls options
- Electrolux Comments on Speculations on Settlement
- MH370 hunt moves to where British pilot believes it crashed
- Belgium police arrest 16, Paris fugitive still at large
- Russian prime minister visits Angkor Wat on Cambodia trip
- Dent on Kurdish party in Turkey raises fear of attack
- Russian prime minister visits Angkor Wat on Cambodia trip
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Asia
- Syrian troops capture areas from IS in central province
- Japanese Results
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Pfizer and Allergan to Combine
- A quick look at the rapid pace of megadeals in 2015
- Artisans completing replica of Ghiberti's famed bronze doors
- Hope is fading for justice after Philippines' worst massacre
- Lyon and Valbuena in the last-chance saloon
- Who were the Paris attackers? Many crossed officials' radar
- Police investigate New Orleans shooting that left 16 wounded
- BC-What We're Talking About 1400 GMT
- CBS drama 'Code Black' welcomes cast from 'The Lion King'
- Facing highest threat alert, Belgians bring out their cats
- Century-old Torah scroll being restored at Bronx hospital
- Cyprus: energy deal boosts plans to export gas to Egypt
- Taiwan, China trade talks stalled over farm produces
- Taiwan shares open lower
- President Ma to visit South China Sea island next month: report
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- EVA Air, Boeing finalize Taiwan's largest ever commercial jet order
- Largan shares plunge on lingering growth concerns
- KMT VP choice rejects housing allegations
- Taiwan beauty queen thanks fans amid suspension from Miss Earth 2015
- Taiwan shares close down 1.01%
- MRT expands coin locker service to five more stations
- Soong first to register for presidential election
- Flat panel prices likely to rebound in Q1: analyst
- Disgraced colonel to serve 18 years for spying for China
- Low turnover in equity market reflects U.S. rate hike fears: FSC
- Asian stock markets uneven as commodity slump weighs
- Beijing court hears appeal by senior journalist Gao Yu
- 7-Eleven, MyDay to partner on overseas shopping service
- British robotics mission seeks cooperation with Taiwan
- Media in Taiwan lacks social responsibility
- Taiwanese scammers could face up to 20 years in Australian jail
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Confirmed dengue fever fatalities rise to 174: CDC
- Four months in prison in Ko bug case
- Taiwan shares dive as electronics sector comes under pressure
- Taiwan's Tourism Bureau targeting Indian movie business
- Terrorist attacks have limited impact on aviation market: EVA Air
- Taiwan, Japan to hold annual trade meeting in Tokyo
- DMG willing to work with Taiwan on TV company acquisition
- MAC deputy minister's resignation accepted
- CDC to hold drill simulating bioterror attack
- Taiwan sees slight recovery of investor confidence
- CHT, Delta Electronics honored in Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards
- CDC urges alert in wake of new H7N9 avian flu case in China
- Stage show 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' heading to NYC
- Guyana limits access to popular waterfall after suicides
- Friday, November 27
- Prince Charles: Climate change party to blame for Syria war
- Stocks edge higher, continuing momentum from last week
- Spain: Police arrest inmate for recruiting Islamic militants
- Egypt gives workers half-day off to boost election turnout
- Hezbollah condemns Senate bill to block its financing
- Lithuania police ditch Kalashnikovs after recent incidents
- Pfizer, Allergan tops list of huge, tax-saving acquisitions
- U2 reschedules Paris concert postponed due to attacks
- United Auto Workers stung by tough contract talks
- Minnesota man gets 4 years probation in Islamic State case
- Rhimes embarks on life-changing journey in 'Year of Yes'
- Fox's Elisabeth Hasselbeck quitting morning show
- Report: Bahrain tortured detainees years after 2011 protests
- Columbus to host US World Cup qualifier against Guatemala
- Hungary says 16 countries support Budapest 2024 Olympic bid
- New building opens at Milwaukee Art Museum
- New building opens at Milwaukee Art Museum
- Dutch Results
- Dutch Standings
- Brazil official says country must expand anti-terror efforts
- Earthquake shakes Mexican capital
- 'Motown the Musical' to Broadway: 'I'll Be There' _ again
- Hollande opens diplomatic push in anti-IS fight in Syria
- Pro-Islamic State messages painted on Youngstown State rock
- German Standings
- With lessons for today, movies bring back the '50s
- Mali releases photos of slain gunmen in hotel attack
- Italian Results
- Italian Summaries
- FDA approves Bristol-Myers drug for new use in kidney cancer
- Carson wants mosques, schools, supermarkets watched closely
- English Summaries
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Monday
- Citing
- English Results
- Sanders invokes MLK legacy as he aims for black support
- Former 'Donkey Kong' record holder's cartoon lawsuit tossed
- Ravens, Harbaugh must adjust to life without Flacco
- Report: 90 percent of disasters are weather-related
- Court: Targeted killings memos can be kept secret
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Interim Judgment in Litigation Against Powerchip et al. in Taiwan
- National Hockey League Standings
- Vatican puts 2 journalists on trial for reporting on leaks
- Hollande to press Obama on Russia cooperation in IS fight
- ZTE Announces RMB 2.4 Billion Proposed Funding in Subsidiary by New Investor
- National Football League Standings
- Count Jordan Spieth as a likely Rio Olympics starter in 2016
- NHL Capsules
- LeBron joins Robertson on elite list, leads Cavs past Magic
- Seoul: North Korean leader Kim demotes top official
- France has big night at International Emmys, with 3 wins
- Extradition hearing against Kim Dotcom ends after 9 weeks
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Kerry in Israel for 1st time since 2014; no bold peace push
- Asian stock markets uneven as commodity slump weighs
- Parched Emirates relies on sea as groundwater runs out
- New GSMA Study Emphasises Importance of Digital Commerce, Access and Payments for Growth in Pakistan
- Kerry in Israel for 1st time since 2014; no bold peace push
- Vatican puts 2 journalists on trial for reporting on leaks
- Beijing court hears appeal by senior journalist Gao Yu
- Attack in Egypt's Sinai kills 3 police, wounds 12
- China tries to register estimated 13 million not documented
- APNewsBreak: Emails reveal Coke's role in anti-obesity group
- The Latest: Suspect in Paris attacks appears in court
- SC Investment Management Granted Singapore Capital Markets Services License
- First Japanese rocket with commercial payload launched
- Report: Turkey shoots down warplane over airspace intrusion
- Japan's defense minister meeting military leaders in Hawaii
- The Latest: Suspect in Paris attacks appears in court
- Report: Turkey shoots down warplane over airspace intrusion
- Japan's defense minister meeting military leaders in Hawaii
- Report: Turkey shoots down warplane over airspace intrusion
- FIFA executive committee to make progress on reforms
- Bank of Cyprus says outgoing CEO to stay on 2 more years
- Portugal's Socialist leader pushes for power with radicals
- Minneapolis police say 5 shot near protest scene
- Hungary scolded for claiming European support for 2024 bid
- The Latest: Rebel spokesman says Russian pilot landed dead
- Stuttgart fires coach Zorniger, names Kramny as successor
- Brussels security lockdown hits businesses
- Turkey's new government includes Erdogan son-in-law
- Hollande to press Obama on Russia cooperation in IS fight
- Benfica and Atletico look to advance in Champions League
- Youngest US chess master, 10: I've got to work on my endgame
- Jewel heist gang leader dropped out after 1st try failed
- Bangladesh police investigate missing Japanese businesswoman
- Tony Awards telecast finds a home for 2016 further uptown
- Leader of religious forum attacked in Bangladesh
- Speculations on Chinatrust takeover of Taipei Dome: reports
- Chu registers for presidential election amid protests
- Defense ministry aware of ISIS video showing Taiwan's flag
- Mercury to dip below 13°C in North
- Terror fears could affect Taiwan's exports in Q4: Finance Minister
- Defense ministry aware of ISIS video showing Taiwan's flag
- Chu escapes charges over replacement
- Chu’s personal wealth worth billions: reports
- New Taipei ex-vice mayor charged with corruption
- High Prosecutors Office dismisses Eric Chu election violation
- Taiwanese man dies suddenly on EVA flight
- KMT VP candidate explains wealth
- Manufacturing sector could rebound in Q4: TIER
- Taiwan shares close down 0.17%
- Taiwan shares extend losses to fall below 8,400 points
- Taoyuan airport keeps high level of security amid ISIS terror fears
- Tsai calls for vigilance on terrorism
- Taiwan steps up security after Paris terrorist attacks
- FSC mulls relaxation of day trading rules
- Keelung authorities: 146 items fail food labeling regulations
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Golden Pin Design Award forum to feature huaren design
- Chiu Yi heads New Party at-large list: reports
- Experts study evidence in criminal probe into MH17 downing
- Barcelona dominates AP Global Football 10 after Madrid win
- US traffic deaths rise sharply after small decline in 2014
- US tourist run over in Puerto Rico after graffiti incident
- 16 Arthur Ashe artifacts could fetch up to $120K at auction
- Brazil businessman arrested on suspicion of fraud
- 4 members of family killed in attack in southern Mexico
- US Treasury targets alleged associates of drug lord Guzman
- Box sets from Bruce, Bob, Aretha and more for the holidays
- PSG steps up security for Saturday's match vs. Troyes
- Review: Resonant 'Danish Girl' explores life of Lili Elbe
- Chicago cop charged with murder in killing of black teen
- A partial list of victims of the Paris attacks
- No time for wardrobe changes as Badu does Soul Train, music
- Reusable rocket: In a first, booster returns safely to Earth
- Michigan, Fiat Chrysler reach deal on tax credits
- Streaming channels, the gifts that keeps on giving
- HLN network boss out after 2 years
- VP Biden adds stop in Rome, Italy to European trip
- Hungarian police say 'bomb lab' found, 6 people detained
- 8 injured in fire at Mexican oil refinery
- Forbes: Rangers most valuable NHL franchise at $1.2 billion
- Argentine president-elect names foreign minister
- Kenya's president reshuffles Cabinet after graft allegations
- Dynamo Kiev upsets FC Porto 2-0, in Champions League
- Scottish Standings
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared on Tuesday
- Pastor among 8 indicted in fatal New York church beating
- A quick look at NFL unbeatens Panthers, Patriots in Week 12
- HP's last earnings report shows decline
- Marshall leads South Dakota State past Houston Baptist 92-68
- IndyCar adds additional tethers to improve safety in 2016
- Coe defensive for Eugene getting 2021 worlds without bid
- Federal judge sentences man in Jamaican lottery scam
- Rhode Island tops TCU 66-60 in Cancun Challenge
- Clinton: Saying 'illegal immigrants' was poor word choice
- Rockies' Reyes pleads not guilty to abusing wife in Hawaii
- Mexico reports two-thirds decline in forest fires in 3 years
- Lauren Jackson's recovery from knee surgery hits setback
- Hawks retire Mutombo's No. 55
- FSG Acquires Transit Freight Forwarding in South Africa
- Revised nuclear deal between S. Korea, US to enter effect
- Expert: 20 percent of Islamic State converts were Christian
- Woman sought for series of California wedding thefts
- India bats first against South Africa in 3rd test
- Trump's family joins him on South Carolina campaign
- BC--Americas Digest
- Boston Marathon bombing survivors brace for movies on attack
- A year on: Hughes and the delivery that changed cricket
- India vs South Africa Scores
- Scott's 14-year title streak under threat as 2015 winds down
- NBA 15-Win Starts
- NBA LEADERS
- Vietnam's transgender say new law paves way for surgeries
- Foreigner among the dead in Taliban ambush on helicopter
- UN refugee head: Japan should accept more, fix asylum system
- Francis begins peace pilgrimage to 3 African countries
- Russia halting gas supplies to Ukraine
- NHL Capsules
- Anaheim wins 21st straight home game against Calgary
- Israel court allows transgender woman's cremation
- He jumped into Normandy, ran spies in Moscow, retired at 90
- Rains cause flooding northwest of Saudi Arabia's capital
- Adelaide Oval to aid bowlers in 3rd Australia-NZ test
- The Latest: US vice president meeting south Europe leaders
- Pope brings peace message to Africa amid security fears
- Firefighters put out blaze at 32-story building in Dubai
- Dubai's Dnata buys stake in Brazil airport services firm RM
- UN weather agency: It's record hot out there this year
- Brussels schools reopen, maximum threat alert still in place
- Dutch soccer club president resigns over transfer deals
- Toyota recalls vehicles in Japan, Europe for air bag defect
- VW to offer quick fix for diesel engines in Europe
- Coe faces difficult questions at IAAF meeting
- Image of Asia: Gathering fallen leaves to make charcoal
- UN official: Further progress made in Cyprus peace talks
- Brussels schools reopen, manhunt ongoing for Paris suspects
- Supreme leader says US using money, sex to infiltrate Iran
- Indonesia increases security after video calls for attack
- Applications for US unemployment benefits fall to 260,000
- 10 kilograms of explosives used in Tunisia attack
- AP Interview: Mere force won't defeat IS, says Jordan prince
- Redskins could play twice in London next season
- U.S. to announce new Taiwan arms sales next month
- Wang apologizes to Chu over property scandals, protests
- EY passes draft act on the development of Indigenous languages
- Chen slams Ma for his lame excuses over energy concerns
- Taiwan, Japan sign agreement on avoidance of double taxation (update)
- Taipei's most expensive parking space costs nearly $US253,000
- Tsai urges KMT VP choice to explain housing scandal
- From running mate to stumbling mate
- Hung hints at legislative bid
- Foreign ministry to demand ICLEI correct placing of Taiwan cities
- Olympic marathoner Shmyrko banned for doping in Ukraine
- US new-home sales rebound in October after September plummet
- Brazil police arrest government Senate leader
- West African fashion event postponed over security worries
- Essentials: Wicked cool stuff, old and new, to do in Boston
- US new-home sales rebound in October after September plummet
- Chile FF president in Miami after resigning amid FIFA probe
- Shariah law key in Palestinian artist
- Hungary suspects detained last week not Islamic radicals
- AP Interview: Coke exec on 'adversarial' ties with critics
- Urban farmers find that success leads to eviction
- Czechs arrest Turkish national wanted for terror links
- Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard members arrested for corruption
- Polish minister: Country against further gas emission cuts
- Germany gives Greece 10,000 records on possible tax cheats
- As border checks return in Europe, economic costs loom
- Quality Critical to Successful Innovation, according to ASQ Report
- American Airlines stops taking payment in Argentine currency
- Argentina braces for a tough presidential transfer of power
- FDA approves booster-enhanced flu vaccine for seniors
- 6 Europa League clubs face UEFA sanctions for late payments
- Ronaldo stars as Real Madrid beats Shakhtar 4-3
- English Summaries
- Deere and Hormel are big market movers
- Business Highlights
- UN envoy warns Sahel youths susceptible to radicalization
- No Thanksgiving parade for the Estefans _ they're too busy
- Macri's promise to expel Venezuela from Mercosur unlikely
- Sony employees' hacking suit settlement gets preliminary OK
- Actor Paul Walker's father sues Porsche over fatal crash
- House's 19 helps No. 25 Texas A&M past Texas 84-73
- BC--Americas Digest
- Protesters decry shooting death of black teen in Chicago
- Asada, Hanyu aiming to impress on home ice at NHK Trophy
- Qatar launches probe after rains exposed poor construction
- Is Portugal about to go down the same road as Greece?
- NBA LEADERS
- Canadiens top Rangers 5-1 in matchup of Eastern powers
- India vs South Africa 3rd Test Scoreboard
- Hurricane Sandra strengthens to a Category 4 storm
- Turkey releases recording of warnings to Russian plane
- Tiny Marshall Islands face threats from global warming
- Queen Elizabeth II visits beloved Malta and Commonwealth
- Thai police allege armed plot by government opponents
- UN: No assurance all of Iran's nuclear program is peaceful
- Australian Standings
- Australian Results
- Chinese gloat over Obama's turkey named Abe _ not Ah-bay
- Report: Hezbollah kills IS figure involved in Beirut blast
- Greek pensioners take to streets ahead of expected cuts
- Island nations seek tough deal against global warming
- Melzer out for 9 months after surgery, misses Rio Olympics
- Sofia Vergara scores by sharing wedding photos on Instagram
- Goffin to start Davis Cup final against Edmund
- Hamilton victory seems destined in Abu Dhabi
- In Saudi prison, artist facing death says he's no atheist
- Projects stall after feds allow fish farming in open ocean
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Traffic deaths in Taiwan fewer than last year: MOTC
- Tsai registers for 2016 presidential election
- Consumer confidence falls for 7th consecutive month
- Taiwan shares close down 1.02%
- Court prepares Ting Hsin food scandal verdict
- KMT VP choice to move within 10 days
- Critics name 'The Assassin' best movie of 2015: BFI
- Hung not running for Legislature
- Bill on health insurance coverage for Chinese students shelved
- Taipei Zoo saves big by turning animal manure into 'brown gold'
- Dengue fever cases hit record high in Kaohsiung: CDC
- Large-size flat panel shipments forecast to fall 4.1% in 2015
- Shih aims for ruling about failed bid
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Taiwan cuts 2015 GDP growth forecast to 1.06%
- National Pension Act revised to double childbirth subsidy
- Ting Hsin’s Wei found not guilty
- Humble House Taipei Thankful Feast passes happiness and hope forward
- Taiwan shares end below 8,400 points; turnover dips to year's low
- More cold weather expected later next week: CWB
- Administration assets to be in trust if elected: Tsai
- Domestic fuel prices could rise next week
- Court gives final ruling on Lehua night market controversy
- Outspoken Miss World Canada denied entry to China
- Key indicators show economic sluggishness in October
- Taiwan to ban artificial trans fats in processed foods
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- The Diplomat: Ma puts the country in danger
- Obama struggles with stance on the death penalty
- 2 Russian weightlifters and dancer banned for doping
- Vardy takes unlikely route to Premier League record book
- Forecast lowered for air travel on slower China growth
- New Euro Tour season opens in South Africa, Basson leads
- Yemeni city battered by siege in pivotal battle of civil war
- Israel tests missile to defend against airborne attacks
- No. 5 Baylor uses balanced offense to rout Cincinnati 72-34
- English cricket to scrap mandatory coin toss in county games
- Ecuador to require Cubans to get entry visas
- Bolivian women arrested for alleged Facebook baby sale
- Moseley helps No. 6 Maryland women rout Old Dominion 95-46
- Moseley helps No. 6 Maryland women rout Old Dominion 95-46
- Mexico closes health center for supposed diabetes 'vaccine'
- Jones' 68 gives him early 2nd-round lead at Australian Open
- New Zealand wins toss, elects to bat in 1st day-night test
- Fiji sevens team to the rescue as passenger taken ill
- Panthers unbeaten, Romo hurt again in 33-14 Dallas loss
- A search for family in Haiti raises questions about adoption
- Palestinian killed after West Bank attack on Israeli troops
- Chinese stocks fall after probes of brokers launched
- The Latest: Black Friday
- Chinese stocks fall after probes of brokers launched
- After Paris attacks, increased resolve for UN climate talks
- Freshman Smith is Stanford's first international recruit
- BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU
- Gibraltar re-elects left-leaning government
- India vs South Africa 3rd Test Scoreboard
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Spanish town hall takes steps to probe Franco crimes
- Survey shows German consumers losing confidence
- Amla says Nagpur pitch 'probably toughest' he has played on
- Vietnamese woman faces charges of murder in Taiwan
- New batch of 'Pepper' robots sold out in 1 minute, again
- Presidential candidates prepare for debates
- Tsai warns against excessive optimism
- Listed firms post higher profit despite slower economy
- Ting Hsin verdict stimulates voting: Ko
- China Times: Chen Deming's visit should break new ground
- New housing supply falls sharply in 3 northern Taiwan cities
- Media tycoon Lin Jung-san passes away
- EU turns to Turkey to help manage its migration woes
- IAAF clears Radcliffe, defends its blood testing program
- Real Madrid defender Varane out 3 weeks with thigh injury
- Hundreds gather in Cuba in frustration at Ecuador visa rule
- New normal: US police respond to harsh reality of extremism
- Chilean mom restricted access to baby for smoking marijuana
- Tunisia, targeted anew, faces intelligence challenge
- Danish Results
- As many African-American see it, there are 2 Ben Carsons
- Some weapons used by militants in Paris were made in ex-Yugo
- German Results
- Drowned Syrian boy's aunt says family will settle in Canada
- Italian Results
- French Results
- Dutch Standings
- Chidom leads No. 15 Duke women to 86-48 win over Iowa State
- Spanish Standings
- Petkovic grills sausages, Darmstadt draws 0-0 with Cologne
- Police ID suspect in New Orleans shooting that wounded 17
- Scottish Standings
- English Standings
- Petkovic grills sausages, Darmstadt draws 0-0 with Cologne
- Paraguay official fired for kicking indigenous woman
- Late push lifts Syracuse past No. 25 Texas A&M, 74-67
- No. 25 Texas A&M falls 74-67 to Syracuse in Bahamas
- Michigan St., Louisville lead 2016 Battle 4 Atlantis field
- Use of banned pesticide not isolated event in US territories
- Craig removes Smith, New Zealand on top on day 2, 3rd test
- 3rd test: Australia v New Zealand scoreboard
- New Zealand's Pacific community farewells Jonah Lomu
- 3rd test: Australia v New Zealand scores
- Maldives opposition to regroup for 2nd night of protests
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders
- NBA Capsules
- Jones maintains lead at Australian Open, Spieth 3 behind
- Pope honors Ugandan Christian martyrs as example of faith
- Tropical Storm Sandra weakens in Pacific
- Queen Elizabeth II wraps up nostalgic Malta trip
- Macedonians reinforce fence alongside Greek border
- Rocket attack on UN base in north Mali kills 3, injures 20
- Turkey urges nationals to delay travel to Russia
- Mercedes wants F1 ruling on aerodynamic collusion
- Egypt says 90 percent chance of hidden rooms in Tut tomb
- London protesters oppose UK airstrikes on IS in Syria
- Kosovo opposition holds anti-government rally
- Greek Standings
- Gamba beats Urawa to reach championship final in J-league
- Poor air quality in Southern Taiwan hits the roof
- Dengue fever epidemic shows signs of abating in Kaohsiung: CECC
- Tang Prize Foundation joins exhibition of COP21 in France
- Humble House Taipei offers thankful feast on Christmas Eve
- Tsai vows to tackle food safety measures if elected
- Taiwan seized 4,339.5kg worth of narcotics last year
- US struggles to avoid another government holiday shutdown
- Man City beats Southampton 3-1 in Premier League
- Britain wins doubles, 1 point away from Davis Cup title
- All-time Formula One Pole Position Winners
- Icy road conditions claim 4 more lives in Kansas
- In medical marijuana states, 'pot doctors' push boundaries
- No. 15 Duke women roll over Texas State 85-34 in Cancun
- Greek political leaders fail to agree on pension reforms
- Italy great Dino Zoff hospitalized with viral infection
- French Standings
- Brazilian Standings
- Royal Sydney to again host Australian Open in 2016
- Mexican Standings
- IS group claims killing of 4 Egyptian police
- Curry scores 19 as Warriors beat Kings to improve to 18-0
- Japanese Standings
- Iraqis find 3 more mass graves in formerly IS-held Sinjar
- Thousands in Turkey attend funeral of human rights lawyer
- Luc Bondy, Swiss opera, theater director, dies at 67
- English Standings
- Scottish Results
- Hundreds of Russian truck drivers head to Moscow for protest
- Stockholm apartment building fire kills 1, injures several
- German Results
- German Standings
- Rosberg beats Hamilton to win Abu Dhabi GP
- Defense ministry confirms spy swap
- Prosecutors to appeal over Ting Hsin case
- Condolences to Lin Jung-san: Taiwan News
- Legislature calls for ban on GM foods in school lunches
- Long-term senior care on DPP agenda: Chen
- AP Interview: UN chief wants climate target review by 2020
- Thousands stage anti-govt protest in Moldova
- After beating Klitschko, Fury wants to be 'great champion'
- Arsenal held 1-1 by Norwich as Sanchez comes off injured
- Pacos Ferreira beats Estoril 2-0 in Portugal
- BC-Climate Countdown,ADVISORY
- Japan industrial output, retail spending lag expectations
- Greek PM Tsipras takes on Turkey's Davutoglu on Twitter
- Edmonton Eskimos win Grey Cup, beating Ottawa 26-20
- National Football League Standings
- AP PHOTOS: Brazil mine disaster leaves swath of destruction
- Key sticking points in UN climate talks
- GSMA Announces Additional Keynote Speakers for Mobile World Congress 2016
- Israel convicts 2 youths in 2014 killing of Palestinian
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Asia
- EU slams Syria for gaps in chemical weapons declaration
- Chinese president to head to Africa
- Russia drops plan to disband doping agency after scandal
- British Museum to launch exhibit of Egypt's 'sunken cities'
- Germany mulls sending up to 1,200 troops on Syria mission
- Jurors set to return for deliberations in ex-coal CEO trial
- High stakes for Baltimore as Freddie Gray trials begin
- Giving and getting grief: For the rich, increasingly common
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
- Man faces charges for making ISIS claim on Facebook
- Number of workers on unpaid leave reaches over 3-year high
- Five more countries grant Taiwan visa privileges
- Commercial Times: From the Kyoto Protocol to COP 21 in Paris
- Taiwan shares close up 1.71%
- NTU calls for wider Ting Hsin boycott
- Ex-defense minister not charged in wrongful execution
- Taiwan opens three new high-speed rail stations
- Taiwan manufacturing activity contracts again in November
- Vietnamese laborer nabbed for posting dog abuse pictures
- Wang demands immediate action for legislative reform
- Tsai’s team discloses campaign funds
- Wang’s deputy director found dead in conference room
- DPP and KMT quarrel over election debates
- The leeway on Ting Hsin is only the beginning
- Turn a corner, hit the jackpot
- Taipei rises to 23rd in best cities for students poll
- Death toll from dengue fever in Taiwan rises to 184
- Chinese yuan's SDR entry to spur central banks to raise RMB holdings
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Tsai says KMT’s long-term senior care policy would add heavy burden to laborers
- Memorial exhibition on 'Mr. Africa' to kick off in Taipei
- Taiwan shares stage strong rebound, led by large-cap stocks
- Gou calls for government action on economy
- Public transport operators required to provide accessible services
- Local tech firm announced as sponsor of Taipei 101 fireworks
- Tsai on Wang’s call for legislative reform: ‘Political Calculation’
- Chu accused of interfering with public media
- AIDS risk spreading to different demographics: physician
- Famous old streets in Taipei
- Economics minister warns about China-South Korea FTA
- Three new Taiwan High Speech Rail stations open for traffic
- BungBungame to sponsor 2016 Taipei 101 New Year's fireworks
- Brazil House Speaker denies bribery reports
- Fed moves to bar bailouts of failing firms
- CMT awards show honoring ABC drama 'Nashville'
- Maintenance woes: Buckingham Palace state dining room closed
- What it's like to be an American tourist in France now
- With leader PSG racing away, fight for 2nd place intensifies
- Amazon gives drone details, still mum on timeline
- Electrolux Expectations for 2016
- Quotes from first day of Paris climate conference
- Valencia says coach Nuno is leaving by mutual agreement
- Germany deals IOC and Bach a message: No thanks, to Olympics
- Alabama ends effort to cut off funds to Planned Parenthood
- Tax bill sparks brawls in Algeria's parliament
- Neymar on Ballon D'Or shortlist alongside Messi, Ronaldo
- Danish Standings
- Activists call on Gambia gov't to release environmentalists
- Italian Results
- BC-Climate Countdown,ADVISORY
- NZ Cricket 'accepts, respects' Cairns verdict
- France carries out strikes on IS in Iraq after Paris attacks
- Dutch Results
- Dutch Standings
- 2 Russian girls thank NYC detectives for Los Angeles rescue
- German Results
- Court papers: Witness ID'd man in playground shooting
- English Standings
- Italian Standings
- Testing finds no nuke-disaster radiation in Alaska seafood
- Business Highlights
- Clinton presses Venezuela to uphold will of voters
- AP News Guide: Summit opens debate on ethics of gene editing
- US criticizes imprisonment of China media freedom activist
- Report: More Northeast casinos, more Atlantic City closures
- 3 men arrested in killing of Venezuela opposition leader
- Coulter-Nile replaces injured Starc in Australia squad
- Senate confirms Obama's pick for USAID administrator
- Marin having trouble coming up with $1M cash bond
- JetBlue considers a new approach to training pilots
- Florida man convicted of double murder: Feb 11 execution set
- Obama offers governors individualized reports on refugees
- AP source: Bonds in talks to become Marlins hitting coach
- Samsung replaces mobile chief as smartphone lead dwindles
- Black pastors press Trump on tone during closed-door meeting
- Group funded by Coke to fight obesity disbanding
- From Homeland to hair: Clinton emails peek into the personal
- Cybersecurity bills would add secrecy to public records laws
- Scientists debate boundaries, ethics of human gene editing