英文新聞列表 English News List
- 7 asylum seekers arrested at Papua New Guinea
- Nishikori beats Karlovic to defend Memphis title
- US-Canadian showdown again in Olympic ice dance
- Augusta ice storm puts an end to Eisenhower Tree
- Nishikori beats Karlovic to defend Memphis title
- NZ 347-5 at lunch on day 4, 2nd test vs. India
- Aveda Corp. founder Horst Rechelbacher dies at 72
- N 347-5 at lunch on day 4, 2nd test vs. India
- Japan economy grows lackluster 1 pct in Oct-Dec
- 4 things to know about the Champions League
- New Zealand-India, 2nd test scoreboard
- N 347-5 at lunch on day 4, 2nd test vs. India
- Japan economy grows lackluster 1 pct in Oct-Dec
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Mexican Results, SOC
- River Plate, Rosario struggle to 1-1 draw
- Cruz Azul extend Mexican lead with win over Puebla
- Monday, February 24
- Venezuela expels 3 US consular officials
- China says Xinjiang attack work of extremists
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Taxi drivers sharpening English skills as tourist number goes up
- Guanghua School of Management and Kellogg School of Management Launch the Guanghua-Kellogg Executive MBA Program
- Olympic-Digest,ADVISORY
- Reporting based on NSA leaks wins Polk Award
- Taiwan's overseas envoys return home to help with TPP, RCEP bid
- Asia stocks rise as China credit growth rebounds
- TAO, MAC's direct link won't apply to other agencies: China
- Taiwan suppliers to benefit from LED technology shift: brokerage
- United Daily News: Moving from Seattle to Beijing
- Taiwan's labor council upgraded to ministry
- Kerry accuses Assad of stonewalling in peace talks
- East gets by Durant, Griffin to win All-Star game
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America
- East gets by Durant, Griffin to win All-Star game
- Jamaica aims to revive economy with port hub
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America
- Slow process expected in further cross-strait breakthrough
- Injured All-Star Bryant frankly discusses future
- Brazil's worst nightmare: Argentina wins World Cup
- BC-BKN--NBA Glance, BKN
- NBA All-Star Game Results
- Plane wreckage, no survivors, found in Nepal
- Plane wreckage, no survivors, found in Nepal
- Men's biathlon race postponed again due to fog
- Taiwan share prices nearly flat at close
- Irving validates All-Star starting nod, wins MVP
- Indonesia baffled by spying on shrimp spat
- Asian News Digest, AS
- President vows determination on Taiwan trade liberalization
- Taiwan's labor council upgraded to ministry (update)
- Ethiopian Airlines flight 'forced' to Geneva
- Italian gay activist briefly detained in Sochi
- Taipei Lantern Festival extended to Feb. 23
- Oil price above $100 on China credit growth
- Fertility treatment babies set record in US
- South Africa: rescued miners face charges
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Saudi Arabia reports 1 more death from new virus
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Toyota recalls SUVs in Mideast, fires reported
- Olympic men's snowboardcross delayed by fog
- China's Xi to meet senior Taiwanese party figure
- Thai farmers put pressure on PM over rice payments
- Fog causes weather delays at Sochi Olympics
- Pakistani polio strain threatens global campaign
- SOCHI SCENE: An IOC view
- Indian police charge magazine editor with rape
- SOCHI SCENE: Medal Movers
- KMT official to meet communist party head during Beijing visit
- Taiwan-Mongolia MOU signed for cooperation on renewable energy
- Global ICT sector needs new growth driver: research center
- Afghan president responds to concerns over law
- Olympic tension: Activists say ethnic leader held
- Kim to go 17th, Julia 25th in Sochi short program
- Britain assured of tie-breaker in women's curling
- India unveils restrained pre-election budget
- Sunday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Women's Curling Glance
- Klimov won't ski jump for Russia at Sochi Olympics
- Syrian opposition appoints new military chief
- Taiwan shares close with marginal gains
- Chair of U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs to visit Taiwan
- South Korean church mourns after Egypt bombing
- Hong Kong Disneyland turns profit for 2nd year
- Syrian opposition appoints new military chief
- SKorean lawmaker gets 12 years for pro-North plot
- Bangladesh wins toss, bowls first in 1st ODI
- Li Na moves to No. 2; Peng tops doubles rankings
- Li Na moves to No. 2; Peng tops doubles rankings
- Burgess agrees to union switch, in World Cup bid
- Global stocks rise as China credit growth rebounds
- No criminal wrongdoing in Schumacher ski accident
- Global stocks rise as China credit growth rebounds
- South Africa calls up bowler Hendricks for T20
- Copiloto de avion de linea etiope secuestra nave
- No criminal wrongdoing in Schumacher ski accident
- SOCHI SCENE: Absent friend
- SOCHI SCENE: Cheshire's concussion
- Italy's Renzi expected to get nod to form gov't
- SOCHI SCENE: Winter, or San Francisco?
- SOCHI SCENE: Big ratings for hockey
- Army: Jordan patrol shoots infiltrator from Syria
- Britain's Alcott says she won't race giant slalom
- Beijing speaks positively of Wang-Zhang meeting
- KMT honorary chairman departs for Beijing to meet Chinese president
- 5 things to know about Man City-Barcelona CL match
- SOCHI SCENE: Biathletes back to bed
- Thick fog shrouds Sochi's Alpine skiing courses
- SOCHI SCENE: 'Crazy emotional'
- Oriflame: The 3 things top female tennis players want in their sports bags
- Taiwan produces most ultra-high definition TV panels: report
- Canada's Humphries hoping to make mark in Sochi
- 5 things to know about Man City-Barcelona CL match
- Activist detained in Sochi for one-man picket
- Georgia: Saakashvili ally sentenced to 5 years
- Pakistan peace talks stalled by soldier deaths
- NY fashion designer found dead in Hudson river
- Frenzel a "50-50" chance for Nordic large hill
- Philippines says on track to reach growth targets
- SOCHI SCENE: Don't bet on it
- Taiwan to seek U.S. support for TPP bid under TIFA talks
- Taiwanese comedian off to Korea to push case against hotel
- German art hoarder in talks with 6 claimants
- Snake-handling US pastor dies from snake bite
- UK military: Security incident at naval base
- Jayawardene, Thirimanne return for World20
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- Migrants storm Spanish border fence in Africa
- Iran's leader doubts nuclear talks will succeed
- BC-TEN--Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- Iran says may send forces into Pakistan territory
- Pope opens critical week for reform, family issues
- Lauryn and Lolo set for Olympic sliding history
- Israeli bank chief blames slowdown on demography
- After UAW defeat, can GOP fulfill promise of jobs?
- Hamas arrests top member over financial suspicions
- Ibrahimovic aims for Champions League title
- Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal pulls out of Olympics
- Uganda: Wanted LRA rebel commander believed dead
- US speedskating preps for painful self-assessment
- China switches lineup in women's 1,000 short track
- Longest skating race destined for Dutch triple
- Tears flow in Sochi as US fails again in curling
- Dubai's Emaar records $699 million in profit
- 'The Wolf of Wall Street' tops weekend box office in Taiwan
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1215 GMT, AP
- Police: Philippine bombing suspect killed in clash
- 3 former bankers charged in UK in rates probe
- Earlier start for women's Olympic giant slalom
- 5 of 7 missing divers found alive in Indonesia
- Hamburg appoints Mirko Slomka as coach
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Romanian sausage to be saved under new EU rules
- Police: Philippine bombing suspect killed in clash
- Scottish independence leader hits back at UK gov't
- Talk of the Day -- Around-the-corner convenience stores in Taiwan
- New pact to liberalize aviation exchanges between Taiwan, Macau (update)
- Libyan official: Factions agree on early elections
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka scores
- 2 brothers and a cancer link to their chosen sport
- SOCHI SCENE: Hernandez recovers
- China through to semifinals in men's curling
- Germany encouraged by Ukraine developments
- In Sochi, Olympic security increasingly uneven
- Bangladesh-Sri Lanka 1-day scoreboard
- Unknown gunmen fire at home of political leader
- Cyprus President trumpets energy boost for Turkey
- 2nd thriller due from Rowling alter ego Galbraith
- In Sochi, Olympic security increasingly uneven
- Venezuela police arrest youth in priest slaying
- Egypt: Suicide bomber caused deadly bus blast
- -AP Sports Digest, AP
- Serena Williams: practice is boring
- Men's Curling Glance
- 2nd thriller due from Rowling alter ego Galbraith
- Greek Police: Demining NGO in $12 million fraud
- Perera saves Sri Lanka in 1st 1-day international
- In Sochi gay rights debate, stars stay offstage
- East Timor's 1st Winter Olympian gets set to ski
- US Northeast hit with another winter blast
- In Sochi gay rights debate, stars stay offstage
- Rains give hope to drought-plagued Hawaii ranchers
- Macedonian police arrest 3 suspects over explosion
- Bill Clinton in Haiti to visit projects
- Lien's visit to touch on Taiwan, China reciprocal offices
- Singer Fei Yu-ching donates NT$1 million to feed sheltered animals
- BC-TEN--Rio Open presented by Claro hdtv Results, TEN
- 13 bodies in C. African Republic mass grave
- Russia's Ilya Kovalchuk misses practice to rest
- Cambodia arrests 2 men with 80 kg of illicit ivory
- Euro officials seek deal on new bank body
- Japanese experts in Taiwan to help red-crowned cranes mate, breed
- Taichung Prison vows to improve conditions after inmate killed
- United Daily News: Moving from Seattle to Beijing
- SOCHI SCENE: #DawnsEarlyLight
- Unbeaten men's hockey teams prepare for big finish
- Women's Olympics Hockey
- More aid for Greece to be decided 'after summer'
- Short track skater Celski goes for medal in 500
- US women coast past Sweden 6-1 in Olympic hockey
- United States 6, Sweden 1
- Pellegrini looks to keep City new Manchester power
- OT
- US women coast past Sweden 6-1 in Olympic hockey
- A look at plane hijackings by Ethiopians
- SOCHI SCENE: Kostner's Bolero
- SOCHI SCENE: Through the tunnel
- Report: 3 injured in Istanbul gas explosion
- Medals, yes, but not the Olympics Norway planned
- UN letter to Kim Jong Un warns on accountability
- BC-AP Olympic Digest
- Fog interrupts medal events at Sochi Olympics
- Cold front arrives, bringing temperatures down sharply
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - February 18
- China’s heavy hand threatens media in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao
- Taiwan, U.S. preparing for next round of TIFA talks: minister
- S Korea building collapse causes ten students dead
- Chances of service trade pact passing are zero: DPP
- Chen Chu encourages new immigrant to pass down mother tongue
- Frankie Kao’s ex-wife asks for compassion, understanding
- Taiwan-China relations are not international: Lien
- Cambodia: Two Vietnamese trying to smuggle illegal ivory arrested by police
- Shot fired by polices in anti-government protest in Bangkok
- Court rejects appeals by dissident in Vietnam
- Chinese artist Ai Weiwei’s work destroyed by protester at Miami Museum
- China scuttles idea of Ma-Xi Meet at Boao or APEC
- Cloud Gate Dance Theatre's 'Rice' to play in London
- KMT honorary chairman calls for respect for ROC's existence
- 3 rockets land outside Timbuktu in northern Mali
- Belarus, China place 3 men each in aerials final
- Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- Madrid excelling, even without Ronaldo
- SOCHI SCENE: Big ratings for hockey
- 3 students dead after South Korea roof collapse
- Huge hurdles in path of final Iran nuke deal
- Olympic Bobsled Results
- Ethiopian refugee wants UK action over hacking
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Olympic Biathlon Results
- Train accidents stir worries about crude transport
- Computer whizzes brainstorm for cash at hackathons
- Mao Asada focused on other triple jumps in Sochi
- 4 students dead after South Korea roof collapse
- EU urges Bosnia to change its constitution
- Domracheva wins 3rd straight Olympic biathlon gold
- Slovakia's Kopecky ruled out for rest of Olympics
- German vice chancellor: govt in 'trying' situation
- EU reacts to Switzerland's anti-immigration vote
- Graffiti hate messages in Toulouse condemned
- Oscars rich in tales of wealthy and poor
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 10:15
- SOCHI SCENE: When Dogs Fly
- Computer whizzes brainstorm for cash at hackathons
- Misconduct forces more US soldiers out
- SOCHI SCENE: Thankful bobsledders
- Pole-vaulter Lavillenie pulls out of world champs
- Puma escapes from shelter in Chile
- 94-year-old Heimlich maneuver namesake pens memoir
- ATP Schedule
- US rebel sub made history 150 years ago Monday
- ATP Money Leaders
- Niger army says it foiled Boko Haram attack
- WTA Schedule
- US skier McJames makes it to Sochi on her own
- Haile Gebrselassie to pace London Marathon
- SOCHI SCENE: Stanley in Sochi
- Zubkov rolls to Olympic 2-man bobsled gold medal
- SOCHI SCENE: 'There's no secret'
- Hirscher relaxed by teammate Mayer's Olympic gold
- Iraq car bombing kills at least 10 people
- WTA Money Leaders
- BC-TEN--Open 13 Results, TEN
- Zubkov rolls to Olympic 2-man bobsled gold medal
- What can unite liberals and tea partyers? The NSA
- Kerry to see Palestinian leader in Paris
- 20 S Sudan soldiers charged for abusing civilians
- SOCHI SCENE: Sochi souvenirs? Get in line
- Colombia: 5 policias mueren en ataque armado
- Zimbabwe pardons 2,000 prisoners
- Venezuela chief expels US officials amid protests
- Disallowed goal heats up Russian hockey fans
- Livorno captain Luci to miss rest of season
- Poland's Jewish museum gets interior decoration
- Disallowed goal heats up Russian hockey fans
- SOCHI SCENE: Quick return
- Valcke expects 'quiet' World Cup despite protests
- Pope Francis fingerprinted, gets new passport
- SOCHI SCENE: Zamboni phone call
- First night for 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil slum sees shootouts
- Venus, Safarova win opening matches in Dubai
- Venus, Safarova win opening matches in Dubai
- Consortium to build large solar field in Rwanda
- Tranmere manager suspended during FA betting probe
- Olympic Figure Skating Results
- US want shoe bomb plotter to testify i
- Davis, White of US win Olympic ice dance gold
- White House: Stimulus bill was good for economy
- Olympic Ski Jumping Results
- Harry Styles, Bradley Cooper front row at Burberry
- Afghan Taliban shot dead in Pakistan's northwest
- SOCHI SCENE: Puck focus
- SOCHI SCENE: Repairing the ring
- Olympic Records
- 94-year-old Heimlich maneuver namesake pens memoir
- US Navy ready to deploy laser for 1st time
- Cyprus president warns against peace deal failure
- Davis, White of US win Olympic ice dance gold
- Obama visits Sunnylands twice in less than a year
- Over 3 days, US volunteers pack 2 million meals
- SOCHI SCENE: Gold on ice
- Holcomb and Langton win 2-man bronze for US
- Germany wins team gold in Olympic ski jumping
- Monday's Winter Olympic Medalists
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Greek Results, SOC
- Canada 3, Switzerland 1
- Gay rights activist arrested in Cameroon
- Israel's Netanyahu calls boycotters 'anti-Semites'
- Canada women beat Swiss 3-1, will play for gold.
- Argentine govt OK's media group's breakup plan
- Pique: Barcelona might not be feared anymore
- Test could predict which teen boys get depression
- Second scandal hits Colombia military
- Dominicana espera sancion contra cura polaco
- Datsyuk declines to talk, letting his play speak
- Artist smashes $1M vase in Miami museum
- Atletico signs midfielder Raul Garcia to extension
- Trade ban has Russia's knickers in a twist
- French ex-president Chirac hospitalized near Paris
- Man says gangster framed him, seeks new trial
- SOCHI SCENE: Moir's celebration
- As NBA resumes, next James-Durant matchup nears
- Costas returns to Olympic coverage
- Study: Arctic getting darker, making Earth warmer
- US PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- US LPGA Tour Schedule
- World Golf Ranking
- Attorney argues US man's spy sentence too severe
- Monday's Highlights at the Sochi Olympics
- Montgomery, Jones voted into Jazz Hall of Fame
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- US, Canada to play for women's hockey gold medal
- Aerials end in disappointment again for China
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Kavcic beats Aussie teenager in Open 13
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Torino beats Verona 3-1 to boost European hopes
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- BC-TEN--Delray Beach Open by The Venetian Las Vegas Results, TEN
- Colombia military hit by second scandal in a month
- Hull draws 1-1 at Brighton in FA Cup 5th round
- AP PHOTOS: Ice and fog rule the day at Sochi
- Swiss hockey's improvement showcased in Olympics
- Sands websites restored a week after hacking
- Bradley Cooper visits London Fashion Week Day 4
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- McCullum becomes first Kiwi to score 300 in a test
- Cabela's co-founder Richard Cabela dies at 77
- China, South Korea ready to rumble in short track
- Orioles sign Korea pitcher Yoon to 3-year contract
- Alcoa to close Australian smelter and mills
- Accenture Match Play Championship Tee Times
- Dutch triple looming large in men's 10,000 meters
- Mannarino beats Jack Sock at Delray Beach Open
- Alcoa to close Australian smelter and mills
- Vela leads Sociedad to 1-0 win at Malaga in Spain
- Wise a favorite in Olympic debut of ski halfpipe
- Tuesday February 25
- New Zealand vs India Scores
- Hard to handicap women's Olympic field
- Tom Ford 'knocks off' Jay Z in latest London show
- New Zealand vs India Scoreboard
- Popular Norway faces Britain in curling tiebreaker
- Pharmacy responds to Missouri execution drug suit
- Frenzel ill, 2nd gold at Sochi Olympics in doubt
- Elimination games begin in Olympic men's hockey
- BC-TEN--Rio Open Results, TEN
- Finland, Russia play for women's hockey 5th place
- Humphries, Meyers test friendship in bobsled
- India 10-0 chasing 434 on day 5, 2nd test vs. NZ
- Women's GS opens 2nd phase of Olympic Alpine races
- McCullum 302, NZ declares 680-8 on day 5, 2nd test
- BC-TEN--Rio Open Results, TEN
- McCullum 302, NZ declares 680-8 on day 5, 2nd test
- Bolivia trial begins in French tourist case
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Playboy Jazz Festival to celebrate George Duke
- Playboy Jazz Festival to celebrate George Duke
- Bradley Cooper visits London Fashion Week Day 4
- "Green Acres"' actress Mary Grace Canfield dies
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Pop divas to give charity concert to support abused women
- Del Piero to take on Juventus in A-League friendly
- CLSA bearish on Asustek 2014 smartphone growth
- Infant koala bear at Taipei zoo dies
- David Crosby postpones shows after heart surgery
- Thai police remove 100 protesters from rally site
- HTC confirms expanded role for senior executive in China
- United Daily News: A dream unrealized across Taiwan Strait
- BHP Billiton posts $8.1 billion half year profit
- Vanguard shares down despite 2013 results
- BHP Billiton posts $8.1 billion half year profit
- Taoyuan Airport to close runway for overhaul
- MediaTek raises Q1 sales forecast on merger with MStar
- Fears of more protest clashes high in Venezuela
- Toshiba Launches Audio Power Amplifier ICs for Electric Vehicle Warning Sound System
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Police raid Australian TV network over exclusive
- Newcomer vintners shaking up Chilean wine scene
- First night a hit for 'Tonight' host Jimmy Fallon
- Japan leads Asian stocks higher on BOJ measures
- Taiwan shares close up 0.43%
- Legislature to do its best to screen service trade pact: speaker
- Newcomer vintners shaking up Chilean wine scene
- Fla. artist smashes $1M vase in Miami museum
- Frenzel to start Nordic combined large hill
- NSA surveillance exposes political party divisions
- Death commuted to life for 3 in Gandhi killing
- Vietnamese court rejects appeals by dissident
- Colorado: Cepa de marihuana da esperanza a padres
- Death commuted to life for 3 in Gandhi killing
- Tina Maze takes big lead in Olympic giant slalom
- Shares of cafe chain operator jump on positive earnings outlook
- British halfpipe skier Cheshire out of Olympics
- US olive oil industry pushes to test imported oil
- Dhoni not discouraged by New Zealand series loss
- Egypt militants claim Sinai tourist bus attack
- New York Philharmonic music director hopes to bring NY to Taiwan
- HTC confirms expanded role for senior executive in China (update)
- Asian News Digest, AS
- US cold, steady China help lift oil prices
- Olympic Snowboard Results
- Olympic Women's Giant Slalom Results
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Mancuso fails to finish 1st run of giant slalom
- Violinist Vanessa-Mae completes giant slalom run
- Russia to continue cash injection to Ukraine
- Russian star Julia Lipnitskaia back at games
- SKorean roof collapse kills 10 at college meeting
- Russian star Julia Lipnitskaia back at games
- Japan wins ski jumping bronze with ill Takeuchi
- Car bombs kill at least 10 people in Iraqi capital
- NHL says it won't discuss 2018 Winter Olympics
- Marijuana aids kids with seizures, worries doctors
- SKorean roof collapse kills 10 at college meeting
- Child porn operation raided in Philippine school
- Europe car sales grow 5th straight month
- Italian snowboard racer Visintin injured in crash
- Tuesday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Local bourse ends up as buying rotates to non-tech stocks
- Talk of the Day -- Officials criticized for swine epidemic
- Hoefl-Riesch has breathing issues ahead of slalom
- Acerde Signs a Development Contract with a China-based Leader in Medical Imaging
- Vaultier wins men's snowboardcross at Olympics
- Marijuana aids kids with seizures, worries doctors
- Japan's Abe faces challenge to broaden recovery
- Britain tops Norway to reach Olympic curling semis
- IOC defends Monday's removal of gay activist
- SOCHI SCENE: Medal movers
- Roadside bombing kills 6 Afghan army soldiers
- Milestones, surprises highlight Sochi ski jumping
- US parents comb Pacific for sign of lost daughter
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0800 GMT, AP
- US pharmacy won't give drug for execution
- Fresh Fighting breaks out in South Sudan
- Taiwan's economy forecast to grow 2.82% in 2014
- Newborn koala at Taipei zoo dies (update)
- U.S. congressional delegation visits Taiwan
- US parents comb Pacific for sign of lost daughter
- Governor: Nigeria losing war on terrorists
- SOCHI SCENE: Man in motion
- REGUS: Self-Driving Car Concept Will Transform Working on the Move
- Fresh fighting breaks out in South Sudan
- Concussed McLaren out of 2nd test
- 2 Russian opposition activists go on trial
- Traffic controls planned for Presidential Office area
- Iran's Rouhani: Sanctions will damage West, too
- Pakistan's Musharraf appears in treason case
- 2 Russian opposition activists go on trial
- Langton revels in getting his 1st Olympic medal
- Southern Taiwan college ordered to halt new enrollments
- Taiwan's machine tool exports drop in January
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- New York Philharmonic conductor excited to be in Taiwan (update)
- Elimination games begin in Olympic men's hockey
- Europe at origin of chronic US execution dilemma
- Illegal miners holed up in South African mine
- LeBron: 'At this point, I can't' see leaving Miami
- Protesters clash with police in Ukraine's capital
- Military denies further downsizing of forces planned
- Taiwan's economy forecast to grow 2.82% in 2014 (update)
- Confidence in economy growing, survey finds
- Strong Germans not up to speed in Olympic bobsled
- Russia signs border treaty with Estonia
- UK inflation within target for 1st time in 4 years
- Singapore bans Indonesian ship named after bombers
- Premier's performance at 1st anniversary gets mixed reactions
- Taiwan trade delegation on trip to four African nations
- Ma-Xi meeting at Boao or APEC forum unlikely: MAC chief
- European financial tax proposal expected by May
- Italy recalls ambassador to India over trial delay
- Deutsche Bank releases 2014 Alternative Investment Survey highlighting key trends shaping the hedge fund industry
- SOCHI SCENE: Delayed by ... snow
- SOCHI SCENE: Lucky 62
- Italy recalls ambassador to India over trial delay
- Men's Olympics Hockey
- Olympic Short Track Results
- Strong earthquake strikes northeast of Barbados
- Dutch skater Ter Mors moves on in short track
- Slovenia 4, Austria 0
- Japanese Nordic combined jumper, Tako, injured
- 2 members of punk band Pussy Riot held in Sochi
- Olympic Nordic Combined Results
- Men's biathlon race delayed due fog at Olympics
- Short contract not a worry for Pakistan coach Khan
- German women beat Japan 3-2, take 7th in hockey
- Kopitar's Slovenia tops Austria, advances in Sochi
- Difficult nuke talks begin between Iran, 6 powers
- Spanish club Baskonia inks Odom to short-term deal
- Indian editor calls sexual assault case a vendetta
- UK court backs 'life means life' prison sentences
- Frenzel leads Nordic combined large hill
- Emerging market turmoil weighs on German optimism
- Olympians tiptoe around sponsorship ban
- Xi Jinping calls Wang-Zhang meeting 'significant'
- French police detain man over 2012 Alpine killings
- BC-TEN--Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- Kopitar's Slovenia tops Austria, advances in Sochi
- Virtue-Moir bemoan coach's unavailability
- Explosion hits military bus in Yemen; 2 killed
- SMARTRAC N.V.: Connect the Unconnected: SMARTRAC LAUNCHES SMART COSMOS
- SMARTRAC N.V.: RFID Research Center Certifies that SMARTRAC's UCODE 7 Based RFID Tags Are Fit for Global Use
- Celebrities mourn death of Taiwanese entertainer Frankie Gao
- SOCHI SCENE: Young and old
- Germany convicts Rwandan man of inciting genocide
- SOCHI SCENE: Mancuso in 2018?
- Kerry in Tunisia to laud post-revolution reforms
- IIHF: Dropping women's hockey 'will never happen'
- South Korea wins Olympic gold in 3,000 relay
- French medical researcher honored for contributions to Taiwan
- Some major investors have not returned to equity market: official
- Kerry in Tunisia to laud post-revolution reforms
- Former wax tech smooths his way to bronze
- Filipino Muslim rebels expel leader for beheading
- Ethiopian refugee wants UK action over hacking
- Supply ship departs space station after 5 weeks
- Germany: handle Swiss immigration vote cautiously
- Svendsen wins gold in biathlon 15K mass start
- UEFA sanctions CSKA, Apollon, Serbia for racism
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- Former US congressman arrested in Zimbabwe
- Acer keeps spot in 2013 at world's No. 3 in projector market
- Taoyuan county official's office searched
- Taiwan's housing market transaction volume forecast to drop
- Philippine court says online snooping illegal
- East Timor's 1st Winter Olympian gets set to ski
- Halep retires injured, tired during Dubai opener
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1215, AP
- Conn. cops arrest man wanted in Puerto Rico
- Norway struggles with waxing woes at Olympics
- SOCHI SCENE: Heartbreak for Holland
- Germany's Merkel scrambles to heal coalition rift
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Actavis to buy Forest Labs in $25B deal
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Woeful Scots change 3 in pack for Italy in 6N
- PTS to air programs in memory of late singer Frankie Gao
- Visits by Taiwanese to Singapore mark largest growth
- Ethiopia pilot was distraught over death in family
- Shiffrin eyes slalom after 5th place finish in GS
- 'Candy' Crush Saga' maker King Digital plans IPO
- China says bigger soldiers causing cramped tanks
- Woeful Scots change 3 in pack for Italy in 6N
- Actavis to buy Forest Labs in $25B deal
- Norway's Zuccarello out against Russia with injury
- Chinese vice governor in corruption investigation
- Syria ousts rebels from site of alleged killings
- Pathway Genomics Launches Hereditary Colorectal Cancer Genetic Test
- Coca-Cola's profit slips as US soda sales flag
- Malaysia Airlines posts 4Q loss, sees tough times
- 5 things to know about Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich
- SOCHI SCENE: One-man team
- Body found during Bali search for Japanese diver
- Cross-strait ties 'not international': KMT honorary chairman
- Taiwan, Thailand discussing investment protection pact: envoy
- Milan underdog vs Atletico in Champions League
- SOCHI SCENE: Not so hidden
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Feb. 23-March 1
- SOCHI SCENE: Bolt the bobsledder?
- Qatar Airways to fly business class-only to London
- Ter Mors advances for long, short track double
- SOCHI SCENE: Not so hidden
- EU will shift its focus in Bosnia at economy
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Taiwan to hold 21% share of global market for LTE small cells
- US woman jailed, accused of not returning video
- Romance novel editor tells of finding love
- Ter Mors advances for long, short track double
- Roma has 3rd section of stadium closed for Inter
- Stock futures flat before open; Coke falls
- KMT's Yang defends finances of former Kaohsiung County
- Taoyuan airport runway to allow A380 jets early next year
- Incognito apologizes to Martin, Ross and Wells
- FIFA to decide if Brazil city stays in World Cup
- Olympic GS attracts skiers from all over globe
- Women's Olympics Hockey
- Fans respond passionately to New York Philharmonic concert
- Mixed start for stocks after long holiday weekend
- Finland 4, Russia 0
- Eddy Alvarez crashes again at Olympic short track
- US and Canada to start goaltenders Quick and Price
- Trial starts for US trader charged with fraud
- Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- Finland beats Russia 4-0 for 5th in women's hockey
- Russia beats Norway 4-0, dodges hockey elimination
- Russia beats Norway 4-0, dodges hockey elimination
- US homebuilder confidence sinks in February
- Israeli premier meets wounded Syrians, blames Iran
- US and Canada to start goaltenders Quick and Price
- BC-AP Olympic Digest
- Breivik hunger strike threat: wants bigger gym
- SOCHI SCENE: 3 questions with Marvin Dixon
- SOCHI SCENE: Close call, or not?
- Pakistan police make arrests over woman's stoning
- Sri Lanka announces support for ICC restructure
- Sharks sign former England prop Stevens
- Breivik hunger strike threat: wants bigger gym
- SOCHI SCENE: Sochi Digital Olympics
- Anadarko selling China subsidiary for $1.08B
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - February 19
- Ko Wen-je quip on Jason Hu falls flat
- More new dengue cases found in Southern Taiwan
- Indonesia: a body of Japanese diver found off in Bali island
- Frank Hsieh: Losers in party chair race should be ok to run for president
- Woman under investigation for extortion of KMT lawmaker
- SEF, ARATS to ink cooperation deal on weather and earthquake
- Indonesia: Cruise staff accused of raping U.S. passenger
- Ketagalan Blvd to be closed at night
- DPP slams government’s China and TPP policies
- Vietnamese court refuses appeals by dissident
- Nasdaq opens customer service center in Philippines
- Ex-President Lee Teng-hui appears at High Court
- Anti-government protest violence worsens while PM at a risk of impeachment
- Chou Po-ya: Outsourcing to China is source of Household Registration debacle
- USTR declines to remark on report of Taiwan’s TPP bid
- FSC: Taiwan stock market slightly harmed by MSCI cut
- Court sentences writer to detention for defamation
- Asian Tigers a thing of the past: development minister
- Ma affirms results of minister's historic visit to China
- Ma Han’s “Flags of All Nations” and “Circle” at The Opposite House
- Cross-strait relations have entered transformation period: Lien
- Taiwan to open doors wider to independent Chinese travelers
- Brazil police go on trial for prison massacre
- Israeli premier meets wounded Syrians, blames Iran
- Winter Olympic Speedskating Sweeps
- UN says Liberia sent refugees home illegally
- BC-TEN--Open 13 Results, TEN
- Williams, Jones officially become dual Olympians
- Libyan militia to lawmakers: Resign or risk arrest
- Jorrit Bergsma knocks off Kramer in 10,000 meters
- Berlin's Pergamon Altar faces 5-year closure
- Olympic Records
- Injured Olympic skier has surgery in Germany
- Wise through to halfpipe finals, Yater-Wallace out
- 103 Torah scrolls from Hungary found in Russia
- Olympic Bobsled Results
- Jorrit Bergsma knocks off Kramer in 10,000 meters
- Latest storm brings more snow to US East Coast
- Messi and Barcelona top of AP Global Football 10
- Duke earnings rise 58 pct in 4Q
- Olympic day of politics and power on the slopes
- Peace activists to be sentence for nuclear protest
- Judge approves Fisker asset sale to Wanxiang
- Legendary Montreal-born writer Mavis Gallant dies
- Boeing picks Everett to build 777x wings
- Britain's Prince Charles meets Saudi officials
- World Golf Glance
- 1 dead, 71 hurt in eastern Cuba bus crash
- 3 Banksy works being offered at Miami auction
- Fine dining while watching Mardi Gras parades
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 10:15
- Kelli O'Hara steps out of her 'comfort zone'
- Vatican admits infighting in financial watchdog
- Stocks edge higher after holiday; Coca-Cola falls
- US Hockey GM recovering from another surgery
- Madoff's former operations chief testifies in NYC
- USA-1 leads in Olympic women's bobsled in Sochi
- Oshie in Sochi becomes an overnight sensation
- Review: Phantogram reaches next level on 'Voices'
- Top UK Catholic cites fear-mongering on migration
- SOCHI SCENE: Surprise! It's a bronze!
- SOCHI SCENE: From the islands
- A lesson in writer's bio: how to survive Hollywood
- Snowbirds enjoy Southwest as cold grips the nation
- Puerto Rico pursues tax evaders amid debt troubles
- Figure skating's main Olympic event finally here
- Almagro knocked out in first round in Rio Open
- Utah Jazz owner goes undercover for CBS show
- Column: Vanessa-Mae gives little to Olympics
- Berlin's Pergamon Altar faces 5-year closure
- Puerto Rico pursues tax evaders amid debt troubles
- Canada not worried about no goals from Crosby
- Quotes from voters in AP Global Football poll
- 103 Torah scrolls from Hungary found in Russia
- Algeria president denies splits in military
- Young Pakistani activist sympathizes with Syrians
- Head of USOC defends high-tech speedskating suits
- AP, others seek access to Bieber arrest video
- London theater to reopen after ceiling collapse
- London Fashion Week wraps up after flurry of shows
- Pistorius lawyers opposed to trial on live TV
- Snowden elected leader of students at UK school
- Weather, computer outage cause US flight delays
- Algeria president denies splits in military
- AP, others seek access to Bieber arrest video
- Clinton group funds Haitian recycling plant
- NY man arrested amid Hoffman probe seeks treatment
- South Korea's Lee fails to defend Olympic title
- Tuesday's Winter Olympic Medalists
- 2014 Winter Olympic Multi-Medalists
- 2 killed in protests in Guinea over power cuts
- Salvadoran sea survivor leaves hospital
- Roger-Vasselin reaches 2nd round of Open 13
- For Israel, it's all about the population figures
- Hamelin falls again, still proud of Olympics
- EEUU evalua respuesta a Venezuela
- Obama, fellow Dems are at odds on big trade bills
- US government is broadening producer price index
- Lupita Nyong'o is Hollywood's new fixation
- BC-TEN--Delray Beach Open by The Venetian Las Vegas Results, TEN
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Latvia 3, Switzerland 1
- Latvia holds off Swiss 3-1 to reach quarterfinals
- Budget office: Wage hike would raise pay for 16.5M
- Czech Republic 5, Slovakia 3
- US woman gets life for cut-from-womb killing
- Czechs beat Slovakia 5-3, play US in quarterfinals
- Iran summons Australian envoy over asylum death
- Devo guitarist Bob Casale dies at age 61
- Turkish president approves disputed Internet law
- Colombia military chief fired in scandal
- Cuba baseball player hit in face with bat in brawl
- Decenas de venezolanos manifiestan en Miami
- Poll has Brazil president ahead for re-election
- Captured US soldier's family cautiously optimistic
- Whistle-blower fired from US nuclear site
- Tuesday's Highlights at the Sochi Olympics
- Another Dutch sweep keeps them atop medal table
- US credit card late payments up in 4Q from 3Q
- Coffee surges as dry conditions continue in Brazil
- US Border Patrol agent kills man near San Diego
- US: Japan market access critical for trade pact
- Richie McCaw hints at retirement after World Cup
- LA archdiocese to settle 17 abuse cases for $13M
- Yoon wants to start for Orioles
- Yoon wants to start for Orioles
- Obama struggling to find winning formula in Syria
- Review: Glover shows promise on post-'Idol' debut
- Greece: Protests as state clinics close for month
- Singh gets key ruling in lawsuit against PGA Tour
- Stocks edge higher after holiday; Coca-Cola falls
- Henrik Stenson top seed in Match Play
- Haas beats American Odesnik in 1st round at Delray
- Slovenia adds another chapter to its hockey story
- Champions League Glance, SOC
- PSG gets 4-0 win at Leverkusen in Champs League
- Champions League Results, SOC
- Under Armour stumbles in Olympic sponsorship
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- US toughens rules for large foreign banks
- Mexico arrests alleged drug cartel financier
- Champions League Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- Scottish Results, SOC
- New Czech government wins confidence vote
- English Results, SOC
- Messi scores as Barca beats 10-man Man City 2-0
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Sands: Hacking went further than email, websites
- 1 more ride for Jasey Jay Anderson
- WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship Tee Times
- UN chief will push ahead with Syrian peace talks
- Meulensteen's exit confirmed in Fulham clear-out
- Ex-soldier convicted of killing Iraqi family dies
- BC-TEN--Rio Open Results, TEN
- Sands: Hacking went further than email, websites
- 'The Lego Movie' clicks again with $62.5 million
- Quarterfinals arrive for men's Olympic hockey
- Ex-soldier convicted of killing Iraqi family dies
- 'Pandemonium' reported on turbulent US flight
- BC-TEN--Rio Open Results, TEN
- Argentina asks top US Court to stop 'catastrophe'
- With kids grown, Washington wants more stage roles
- Biathlon mixed relay makes Olympic debut in Sochi
- Pellegrini risks UEFA action with ref outburst
- Race for 1-2-3 in women's bobsled seems decided
- Snowy owls invade US 'south' as cold has effect
- The wacky world of Match Play returns
- Canada eyes gold-medal double in Olympic curling
- Clooney, Damon attend White House movie screening
- Fort Hood tears down site of 2009 massacre
- 3 indicted after Ohio girl's email plea for help
- 5 things to watch for short program
- Time for the Ligety-Hirscher-Pinturault show
- Puerto Rican seeks privacy in church abuse case
- Biden urges Ukraine government to show restraint
- Speedskating rivalry resumes in women's 5,000
- Rangers' Yu Darvish jokes about Tanaka contract
- Russia looks for gold in cross-country team sprint
- Rangers' Yu Darvish jokes about Tanaka contract
- Rates fall on US Treasury bills at weekly auction
- Dodgers LHP Ryu aware of sophomore slump talk
- EOC Limited: EOC INKS US$200M SALE & LEASEBACK DEAL WITH ICBC FINANCIAL LEASING
- Correction: Real Sound of Music story
- EOC Limited: EOC and ICBC Financial Leasing Enter into a Sale and Leaseback Arrangement: Detailed Stock Exchange Announcement
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Capturan estadounidense por delitos contra menores
- Se accidenta avion en Colombia; un muerto
- A chance to start over in Match Play
- Fiji: Tourists face little risk in dengue outbreak
- Russia 4, Norway 0
- Se accidenta avion en Colombia; un muerto
- 'No verification' for US wife's killing claims
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- Mavenir
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Wednesday, February 26
- Australia offering tax incentives for asset sales
- Review: Elaine Stritch undimmed in documentary
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- STC Life Co., Ltd. Successfully Treats Patients With Parkinson's Disease at Stem Cell Research and Treatment Center
- Toyota Boshoku Asia Develops the
- AP sources: US to OK $6.5B for Georgia nuke plant
- Global 3-D printer market to reach 100,000 units in 2014: report
- AP PHOTOS: Clashes set Kiev square aflame
- UN says over 850,000 Somalis desperately need food
- Toshiba Launches Client SSDs Using 19nm Second-Generation NAND Process Technology
- US Navy supercarrier arrives at scrapyard
- Dongfeng to invest $1.1 billion in Peugeot
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Dongfeng to invest $1.1 billion in Peugeot
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- Shares of TSMC down on cash dividend proposal
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- 9 injured as Cathay Pacific flight hits turbulence
- 'ROC' comment omitted in Chinese reports on Lien-Xi meeting
- Fiery Maduro foe now fights from Venezuela jail
- Nasdaq opens support office in Philippines
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- Obama's N. American agenda hits congressional drag
- Taiwan shares close up 0.24%
- Chunghwa Post kicks off yuan-denominated remittance services
- March concert to commemorate late singer Frankie Gao
- Cruise worker accused of raping passenger
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Olympic Snowboard Results
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- Indonesia to set up special economic zone: official
- Asian News Digest, AS
- SOCHI SCENE: Rock Steady
- Olympic Snowboard Results
- Ukraine leader defiant after violence erupts
- SOCHI SCENE: Snowy site
- 7 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi killing may be freed
- China plays up meeting with senior Taiwan figure
- For Qualcomm, more to chipset efficiency than the number of cores
- As Syria threat expands, Obama mulls options
- Your Top Plays for Today
- NBA Capsules
- Ukraine: 25 killed, 241 injured in Kiev clashes
- US bobsledder calls Olympic selections 'corrupt'
- Police: Arab district vandalized in east Jerusalem
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- Thai protesters surround PM's temporary offices
- UAE's Etihad probing smoke incidents on flight
- Before Korean family reunions, fears of false hope
- Jordan museum displays unique vehicles
- Explosion hits south Beirut neighborhood
- Iran leader unveils 'economy of resistance'
- Greenpeace dumps coal at French president's palace
- Trade bills divide Obama, Democrats
- Training canceled for Nordic combined team event
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Spurs beat Clippers as NBA resumes from break
- Ligety holds huge lead after 1st giant slalom run
- Sri Lanka mulls SAfrican-model truth commission
- Oil nears $103 on winter demand, supply concerns
- SOCHI SCENE: Medal movers
- Family says Australian man detained in North Korea
- Minimum wage report puts Democrats on defensive
- Disability access needs improvement at Sochi Games
- IOC: Protests at Olympic sites are inappropriate
- Talk of the Day -- Removing the president from the people?
- Local bourse continues to consolidate
- United Daily News: Brace for aged society
- Stop! Somali traffic police try to restore order
- Volvo Trucks: Fewer Injuries at Work with Volvo Dynamic Steering
- Tough winter creates menace: Ice from high-rises
- S.Africa court begins hearings on televising trial
- Bubka calls for halt to violence in Ukraine
- World worried over deteriorating situation in Kiev
- Popular Japanese singer to visit Taiwan
- German art collector appeals seizure of works
- As German car sales drop, industry bets on sharing
- Defense set to open case at UK phone hacking trial
- China investigating Qualcomm, InterDigital
- Miller tweaks left knee in GS, unsure about slalom
- Turkish president loses Twitter followers
- David Bowie up for prizes at Brit Awards
- Incidence of fatty liver disorder rises sharply in Taiwan:
- Olympic Men's Giant Slalom Results
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- SOCHI SCENE: 109 starters
- British court to rule on detention of journalist
- Pakistan president to discuss economy in China
- Ai Weiwei says US artist wrong to smash his vase
- SOCHI SCENE: World tunes in
- UN envoy in Libya urges talks in parliament crisis
- SOCHI SCENE: House of champions
- Australia-NZ to host 2017 Rugby League World Cup
- Ai Weiwei says US artist wrong to smash his vase
- Amid nuke talks, Iran digs in for long sanctions
- Ai Weiwei says US artist wrong to smash his vase
- Bank of England united on interest rates vote
- Pakistan president to discuss economy in China
- Wednesday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Men's Olympics Hockey
- Unrest 'worried' 1st Venezuelan Olympic skier
- Sweden tops Slovenia 5-0, advances to hockey semis
- Israel official: Africans agree to go to Uganda
- Pussy Riot make comeback in Sochi during Olympics
- Iran leader unveils 'economy of resistance'
- Shooting erupts at South Africa street protest
- Unrest 'worried' 1st Venezuelan Olympic skier
- Sweden 5, Slovenia 0
- EU foreign ministers to meet on Ukraine
- Former US congressman arrives at Zimbabwe court
- Chung Hung shares up over favorable U.S. anti-dumping decision
- Hafeez feels Irfan's absence in Pak T20 squad
- South Africa not carrying 'baggage' from Centurion
- Germany arrests man on Iran smuggling charges
- Former US congressman arrives at Zimbabwe court
- 'Worst' Barca in years looks just fine at City
- Ex-soldier dies in prison; killed Iraqi family
- Pope talks poverty, eyes finance branch overhaul
- France makes 1 change to face Wales in 6 Nations
- Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- SOCHI SCENE: White peaks
- Australian enoy recognizes Yunlin's agricultural assets
- Riding in bobsled is rough and tough sledding
- US, Canada women get ready for hockey gold matchup
- SOCHI SCENE: Sochi heats up
- No. 1 Inbee Park starts new season with high hopes
- BC-TEN--Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- Burned Taiwanese demands justice from South Korean court
- Director Jia Zhangke to visit Taiwan, no apparent travel ban by China
- Woman says she woke, found intruder asleep in home
- Kummer wins gold in women's parallel giant slalom
- Carlsberg: beer demand falling in Europe, Russia
- Los Angeles bishop kept altar boy list from police
- Wild wins gold for Russia in parallel giant slalom
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- IOC rejects Ukraine request to wear black armbands
- Phillips dropped by Wales for France in 6 Nations
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- Radwanska falls to Pennetta in Dubai 2nd round
- The Gundersen Method: Nordic combined's savior
- Norway wins women's team sprint at Olympics
- Non-denial of ROC comment good for cross-strait ties: scholar
- Robert Lopez on upcoming Oscars, TEDx talk
- US expat Wild wins men's parallel giant slalom
- Enea AB: Enea Protects the Communication between Database Server and Client Applications
- US artist apologizes for smashing $1M vase
- Saving dying lake is priority for Iranian leader
- Enea AB: the Most Versatile and High-Performing RTOS Yet by Enea for ARM-Based Architectures
- Egypt's Mubarak faces new trial over corruption
- Moroccan journalist ready to replace banned site
- Winter Olympic Most Medals-Career
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Women's Curling Glance
- Cossacks use whips on Pussy Riot members
- US activists, nun sentenced for nuclear break-in
- Sean Lien to announce his run for Taipei mayor on Feb. 24
- Rights group: Saudis deport 12,000 Somalis
- Fallon's 'Tonight' debut a ratings hit
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1245 GMT, AP
- Signet Jewelers buying Zale for about $690M
- Finland wins men's team sprint at Olympics
- Women's Curling Glance
- Visa to Enable Secure, Cloud-Based Mobile Payments
- New longhorn beetle species discovered in eastern Taiwan
- SOCHI SCENE: Russia's pressure
- Syrian aid workers evacuate 11 more from Homs
- Canada, Sweden through to women's curling finals
- Germany protests result in team sprint at Olympics
- 5 things to know about the Europa League
- Bach praises 'great dignity' of Ukrainian athletes
- Visa, MasterCard offer more phone payment options
- Fletcher back with Scotland for Poland friendly
- BC-TEN--Open 13 Results, TEN
- US man charged in teen death says he shot to scare
- FIS rejects German team sprint protest at Olympics
- Chinese budget airline planning more direct flights to Taiwan
- US soldiers clowning by empty casket sparks furor
- SOCHI SCENE: Sticker shock in Sochi
- SOCHI SCENE: Surf's up, Sochi
- US soldiers clowning by empty casket sparks furor
- US housing construction down 16 percent in January
- iTunes launching music festival at SXSW
- US producer prices rose slight 0.2 percent in Jan.
- 10th round cross-strait talks scheduled for next week
- Police can't verify US woman's killing claims
- WORLD SPORTS at 1345 GMT
- 'Mockingbird' author settling suit against museum
- Finns give reindeer fluorescent antler makeovers
- French police arrest 2nd man over Alpine killings
- Finns give reindeer fluorescent antler makeovers
- Norway, Finland win cross-country team sprints
- GfK Launches Strategic Approach to Identify, Size and Prioritize Market Opportunities
- N-trig
- SOCHI SCENE: Thailand's other guy
- UN trapped inside base due to South Sudan fighting
- Italian PM-designate to present govt by Saturday
- Ukraine crisis felt among athletes at Olympics
- Czech brewer gets Budweiser trademark in Portugal
- Q&A: A documentarian working in virtual reality
- Taipei City wins iF Design Award in Germany
- SOCHI SCENE: Beer me
- Stock futures edge lower in quiet trading
- SOCHI SCENE: Dutch 'royal' orchestra
- SOCHI SCENE: Russians getting worried
- Marlboro maker Altria taking e-cigs nationally
- Romania: 2 ministers resign amid political tension
- Finland 3, Russia 1
- Russia knocked out of Olympic hockey by Finns, 3-1
- VW union chief won't give up fight for US plant
- Uneasy FIFA won't pay Brazil's World Cup bill
- US stocks are little changed in early trading
- Russia knocked out of Olympic hockey by Finns, 3-1
- Olympic Speedskating Results
- Russia knocked out of Olympic hockey by Finns, 3-1
- A look at Ukraine's dead and wounded
- Facebook buying messaging app WhatsApp for $16B
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - February 20
- Kuan Chung-min: Government restrictions hamper economic growth
- China Airlines obtains ISO 14001/ISO 5000 Certification to be more green
- Terry Kuo supports Sean Lien for Taipei City mayor
- Cold front brings snow to mountains
- MOF to ease housing price through new funding method
- MOI still struggling with household registry data system
- Malaysian enterprise looks for people who excellent at agriculture in Taiwan
- Island-wide anti-nuclear protest set for March 8
- TFDA clears doubt over Canadian bone-in beef
- Violence between government and ethnic rebel threatens Myanmar reforms, UN Envoy says
- Thai court prohibits use of force against protesters
- Vietnam produces anti-diarrhea vaccine for children successfully
- Blues and Greens to tackle economic issues together
- NIA releases new official teaching materials for mother’s languages of new immigrants
- President Ma expresses hope to import shale gas from U.S.
- `Panda army' invades Taipei
- Court hears corruption charges against Chiayi magistrate
- Sablikova wins another gold in women's 5,000
- SOCHI SCENE: Heartbreak in Russia
- SOCHI SCENE: Olympic delicacy
- Hirscher unhappy with 4th in Olympic giant slalom
- UN: Sectarian violence threatens Myanmar reforms
- In Marvel's universe, an epic murder mystery
- 155 European cities join Bloomberg ideas contest
- New Czech PM signals more pro-EU policies
- US consulting with European partners on Ukraine
- Book explains why parenting is 'all joy,' 'no fun'
- US warship deployed near Sochi runs aground
- Salma Hayek gushes over Gucci's softness
- US warship deployed near Sochi runs aground
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 10:15
- Ichiro on crowded Yankees' outfield: 'Oops'
- Winter Olympic Most Medals-Career
- Takeuchi continues Japan's run at Extreme Park
- Norway wins relay; Bjoerndalen sets medal record
- BC-AP Olympic Digest
- AP PHOTOS: Russian forces whip Pussy Riot members
- Russia loses shot at Olympic hockey gold
- Saudi Arabia, UK's BAE agree on Typhoon jet price
- Entrepreneur makes Bitcoin gift to US college
- Georgian skier races for luger who died in 2010
- Olympic Biathlon Results
- Man in NYC bomb plot wanted to avoid life sentence
- SOCHI SCENE: Russia dejected, Finland hungry
- SOCHI SCENE: Russia dejected, Finland hungry
- 'Counterfeit Agent' a pulsating, timely thriller
- Mead Johnson warns of possible violations in China
- Greek farmers protest planned tax reforms
- Flooding a worry for some US East states
- France arrives on Olympic Alpine scene
- Nadal is cautious in return following back injury
- US stocks move mostly higher in quiet trading
- Sheriff: Attacker hurled large rocks at US agent
- Iraq bombings kill at least 10 people
- Cee Lo Green: I'm not returning to 'The Voice'
- Bahrain sentences man to death in police killing
- Nas documentary to open Tribeca Film Festival
- BC-TEN--Delray Beach Open by The Venetian Las Vegas Results, TEN
- Timeline of key events in Ukraine protests
- Olympic Bobsled Results
- Kerry, in Paris, pushes for Mideast peace outline
- Dutch mom wins Olympic speedskating bronze medal
- Europe to build planet-hunting space telescope
- Tsonga beats Davydenko to reach Open 13 quarters
- French-German brigade to train troops in Mali
- Square takes philanthropic swipe with red reader
- SOCHI SCENE: Spills and thrills
- EU indicts suspected corrupt Kosovo politician
- UN chief announces new UN spokesman
- SOCHI SCENE: Jason Brown's patriotic attire
- Russian fans lament hockey team's defeat
- Greek police seek fraud charges for volunteers
- US senators condemn blasts in Beirut
- Men's Curling Glance
- Could 'Wolf' mark end of DiCaprio's Oscar drought?
- Brasil: diputado renuncia ante caso de corrupcion
- Could 'Wolf' mark end of DiCaprio's Oscar drought?
- Sampras: Federer can win another major title
- Mr. President, was your seat facing the rink?
- Canada closes embassy in the Ukraine
- US couple sent to prison for 2nd prayer death
- Brazil president guarantees security at Word Cup
- Prosecutors file new subpoenas over US coal ash
- Puerto Rico to build $196M cancer treatment center
- Canada, Britain reach men's curling final
- Egypt boosts police salaries as strikes mount
- 2 US security officers found dead in Seychelles
- Canada rallies past US for women's bobsled gold
- Heavy fighting near C. African Republic airport
- Claudia Pechstein leaves Olympics empty handed
- Satellite reaches California for next Sea Launch
- Coaches gather for World Cup workshop in Brazil
- 2014 Winter Olympic Multi-Medalists
- Olympic Records
- Hoffman will gives property to mother of his kids
- Wednesday's Winter Olympic Medalists
- 2 US security officers found dead in Seychelles
- Bumblebees getting stung bad by honeybee sickness
- Ukrainians in US, Canada urge protester support
- Canada rallies past US for women's bobsled gold
- Review: 'In Secret' is a taxing tale of betrayal
- Ukrainians in US, Canada urge protester support
- Rob Reiner to be honored by Lincoln Center
- U.K. national found guilty of murder in Congo
- Bumblebees getting stung bad by honeybee sickness
- FBI confirms activist was killed in US in 1973
- FBI confirms activist was killed in US in 1973
- Robredo into quarterfinals in Rio Open
- SOCHI SCENE: Another Finn Surprise
- US Treasury sanctions suspected drug traffickers
- Fed minutes point to continued paring of stimulus
- US soldier pleads guilty to taking bribes
- US soldier pleads guilty to taking bribes
- Court approves Lehman settlement with Freddie Mac
- In nod to the past, Marquez, Ryan produce 3-D tale
- Yemen: militants kill ultraconservative Islamist
- US tops Czechs 5-1, moves to Olympic hockey semis
- Obama threatens consequences for Ukraine violence
- Accused pimp gets life in sex trafficking case
- Canada holds off Latvia 2-1 in Olympic thriller
- US tops Czechs 5-2, moves to Olympic hockey semis
- FCC won't appeal ruling on Internet neutrality
- Book revisits a 'Network' that's lost its punch
- Venezuelan folk singer Simon Diaz dies at 85
- Olympic Figure Skating Results
- United States 5, Czech Republic 2
- Canada 2, Latvia 1
- Canada holds off Latvia 2-1 in Olympic thriller
- Kim wins short program, Lipnitskaia falls to 5th
- Contractor faces new charge in Iran documents case
- Lawyers allowed to question Khalid Sheik Mohammed
- Mexico feels energy buzz with N. America summit
- Salvadoran sea survivor returns to hometown
- Obama threatens consequences for Ukraine violence
- Mexico feels energy buzz with N. America summit
- Obama in Mexico to meet with N. American leaders
- Ex-governor of Sicily convicted of Mafia ties
- Obama in Mexico to meet with N. American leaders
- BC-TEN--Rio Open Results, TEN
- US museum acquires Nazi appeasement letter
- Nebraska law that allowed Keystone XL struck down
- BC-TEN--Rio Open Results, TEN
- Iglesia dominicana pide justicia por pederastia
- US museum acquires Nazi appeasement letter
- Wednesday's Highlights at the Sochi Olympics
- US stocks end a back-and-forth day with a loss
- No medal in Sochi, but Lolo Jones is satisfied
- Taliban say they held indirect talks with US
- Canada's John Tavares out for rest of Olympics
- Japan's Asada has sudden, deep fall on Olympic ice
- Vanessa Williams eyes Broadway's 'After Midnight'
- Champions League Results, SOC
- Champions League Glance, SOC
- Bayern beats Arsenal 2-0 in Champions League
- Atletico beats Milan 1-0 in Champs League last 16
- Tesla's shares soar on results, sales outlook
- Salma Hayek powerful in black leather at Gucci
- US women in 4th, 6th, 7th after short program
- US warns airlines of new threat
- Atletico beats Milan 1-0 in Champs League last 16
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Guidelines to reduce C-section births urge waiting
- Testimony gives rare details of Florida executions
- Mexican prosecutor resigns after reporter's death
- English Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Jazz study shows link between music and language
- Trial date put off in NYC 1979 missing-boy case
- Coaches downplay World Cup problems in Brazil
- Winners of the 2014 Brit Awards
- Marriott's earnings fall on shorter quarter
- Anderson, Cilic advance at Delray Beach
- Austria looks for 3rd team win at Sochi Games
- It's Shiffrin vs. Schild in the Olympic slalom
- McDowell, Dufner open Match Play with big rallies
- Review: Miyazaki explores beauty, ambition, dreams
- Obama, Turkish leader discuss Mideast conflicts
- Super Rugby starts 1st full round
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Canada, Sweden face off for women's curling gold
- Kim skates last to defend Olympic gold medal
- Lawyer files lawsuit over 'Wolf of Wall Street'
- Judge orders 2nd mental exam in theater shooting
- Hockey semis: US faces Canada, Sweden plays Finns
- Snow in Alishan
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- Burke's vision becomes a reality at Extreme Park
- Russia ousted in Olympic men's hockey quarterfinal
- Justin Timberlake postpones concert in NYC
- Falling ice from skyscrapers scares US cities
- Jimmy Walker advances in Match Play
- WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship Tee Times
- WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship Results
- 5 things to know about what's going on at Daytona
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- In Vietnam's capital, old town braces for makeover
- Brother: Pakistani can stay in US for medical care
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Thursday, February 27
- South Korea recall Arsenal striker Park Chu-young
- Match Play at a glance
- Obama condemns violence in Ukraine and Venezuela
- Outfit7 Celebrates Legal Win against Counterfeit App Publisher in China
- Obama defends US process on Keystone XL
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Obama: Violent clashes not 'Cold War chessboard'
- Harvard gets largest gift in its history, $150M
- Apple Daily: 'Four Asian Tigers' nostalgia
- China's manufacturing slows to seven-month low
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- Elton John, Kanye among Bonnaroo headliners
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Japan trade deficit hits record $27.4B in January
- Taipei encourages residents in urban farming
- Mexico, US, Canada to work on Monarch butterflies
- Mexico, US, Canada to work on Monarch butterflies
- Work to resume on Panama Canal expansion
- Oracle Team USA to open 2014 training in Australia
- TPK shares rebound despite Q4 losses
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Toshiba Launches 13 Megapixel CMOS Image Sensor with High Speed Video Technology
- UN experts urge halt to ransoms financing al-Qaida
- Museums in Taiwan, China to hold exhibitions on Italian missionary
- Nanya Technology's mobile DRAM market share up in Q4
- Talk of the day -- Not leaving children behind
- KMT spokesman resigns
- Cuba: Rene Gonzalez eyes fellow agent's US release
- Tense Venezuela awaits ruling on opposition leader
- Portugal counts days to end of bailout program
- US, Nigeria, Canada nonprofits get MacArthur aid
- What would the iCar look like? It's fun to dream
- US, Nigeria, Canada nonprofits get MacArthur aid
- Report: US drone may have killed Yemeni civilians
- Pakistani jets pounds militant hideouts
- Taiwan share close down 0.61%
- US warns airlines about possible shoe bombs
- Suicide blast kills 1, wounds 4 in Kabul
- WhatsApp: A $19 billion bet for Facebook
- Asian News Digest, AS
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- Mexico arrest warrant for former airline owner
- Man shot twice by US agent was Mexican citizen, 41
- NBA Capsules
- Indian PM against freeing killers of Rajiv Gandhi
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- Ukraine Health Ministry: 28 dead, 287 hospitalized
- Oman aiming to learn from Taiwan's capital market
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- UN resolution on Syria aid faces vote this week
- SOCHI SCENE: Luitz Klutz
- Six indicted for insider trading in MediaTek-MStar merger
- Gambia continues loan repayments after diplomatic break-up
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Sri Lanka wins toss, bats first vs. Bangladesh
- Ukraine standoff continues amid shaky truce
- Japan may review probe on WWII sex slavery
- SOCHI SCENE: Medal movers
- Oil slips to near $103, China factory index drops
- Plan to move base highlights US problem on Okinawa
- Local bourse retreats on Wall Street fall
- SOCHI SCENE: Eat healthy, shoot cleanly
- IOC: Attack on Pussy Riot was 'unsettling'
- Mills guides Spurs to tight win at Blazers
- China accuses tycoon of murder in major gang bust
- January export orders down 2.8%
- President voices Taiwan's intent to buy shale gas from U.S.
- Koreas begin reunions of separated families
- South Africa bats 1st, rings changes in 2nd test
- Skier leaves Olympics, citing violence in Ukraine
- SANZAR to new Argentine and SA team to Super Rugby
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- U.S. congressman reaffirms importance of Taiwan Relations Act
- Iran nuke talks enter last day
- ISU looking at way to make skating more exciting
- South Africa bats 1st, rings changes in 2nd test
- Highly radioactive water leaks at Japan nuke plant
- Germany leads team event after ski jumping
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Smart Communications Expands Partnership with Thuraya to Offer Emergency Preparedness Solutions in the Philippines
- Lamb frustrated with US Speedskating leadership
- Danone profit slumps in 2013
- After Sochi, what's next for Winter Olympics?
- Hoefl-Riesch to race Olympic slalom despite cold
- SOCHI SCENE: A valuable beard
- U.S. panel clears HTC in microprocessor patent probe
- Olympic Nordic Combined Results
- UN: Aid workers deliver food to Damascus district
- SOCHI SCENE: Reflecting on the games
- After Sochi, what's next for Winter Olympics?
- Nigerian president suspends Central Bank chief
- SKF Celebrates 10 Years of Confirmed Customer Savings
- USA-1 driver Holcomb says injured leg improving
- Pussy Riot presents Sochi punk video
- ZTE is the Fastest Growing Company in the 2013 Global LTE Market
- Etihad says UAE completes smoke in cabin probe
- WhatsApp deal highlights suite of similar apps
- 4 charged in Germany on suspicion of terrorism
- EU defense ministers gather in Athens
- Pope urges "courageous" ways to help families
- SOCHI SCENE: Keeping the focus
- Corporate Social Responsibility Weekly Recap (February 12, 2014
- Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- Libyans electing panel to draft new charter
- USA-1 driver Holcomb says injured leg improving
- Cell phone sales down 3% in 2013, ending five years of growth
- Iraq's oil exports dip by 4.8 percent in January
- British curlers put Lockerbie back in headlines
- WhatsApp deal highlights suite of similar apps
- Hacking trial: Brooks acquitted on 1 of 5 charges
- After Sochi, what's next for Winter Olympics?
- Islamic extremist leader threatens Nigerian oil
- NTU, MediaTek to jointly develop 5G technology
- Cinderella to couture queen: meet Mouna Ayoub
- Egyptian army bombs suspected militants in Sinai
- South Africa vs. Australia scores
- Australia applies early pressure in 2nd test
- Teen Shiffrin chases gold in slalom, her specialty
- Lancaster makes 2 changes for Ireland match
- Radical Femen leader plans US feminist outpost
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka scores
- South Africa vs. Australia 1st test scoreboard
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Pope's simple style influencing cardinal fashion
- Ecclestone wins F1 damages case
- Hungary postpones erecting disputed WWII memorial
- French sweep medals in skicross at Sochi Games
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka 2nd 1-day int'l
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Remarks from DPP chair contenders become highlight of book release
- Rights group denounces Egypt reporters trial
- Sangakkara century helps Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
- Britain wins bronze in women's Olympic curling
- Thursday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Women's Curling Glance
- Quiet diplomacy faulted for Africa's anti-gay laws
- HTC mum on reported smartwatch showcase at Mobile World Congress
- SOCHI SCENE: No to arm bands
- BC-TEN--Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- Australian actress Rose Byrne fetching in Max Mara
- January export orders down 2.8% (update)
- Speedskater Bokko scoffs at Koss' second-guessing
- Ex-US congressman appears again in Zimbabwe court
- SOCHI SCENE: American moment
- Greece seeks criminal charges for 9 far-right MPs
- Mali rebels agree to put members in barracks
- US speedskaters down to final shots at medals
- Nordqvist takes lead on 1st day of Thai tournament
- German defense minister announces overhaul
- Philippine military chief: China claims nonsense
- Germany arrests 3 Auschwitz guard suspects
- Spain Parliament rejects Catalonia secession push
- Dutch speedskating success breeds problems
- Bjorndalen, Wickenheiser elected to IOC
- Bayern visits Hannover, Dortmund at Hamburg
- France earns 1st ever sweep of Winter Games event
- Study: Greece to need new $55 billion bailout
- Men's Olympics Hockey
- AP, other media ask US judge for Bieber video
- Lawyers for Chris Brown head back to court in US
- Visiting U.S. congressional delegation supports Taiwan's TPP bid
- Tears and anger among Ukrainians in US, Canada
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- Brazilian officials reach deal to attend to FIFA
- Bulgaria identifies new suspect in bus bombing
- Tears and anger among Ukrainians in US, Canada
- BC-TEN--Open 13 Results, TEN
- Obama finds that the world intrudes on his travels
- Venus Williams makes Dubai semis in 2 sets
- SOCHI SCENE: British curling fixation
- Obama finds that the world intrudes on his travels
- Hundreds in Somalia's capital flee clashes
- Deutsche Bank settles media group case for $1.1B
- Investor: PepsiCo should split drinks, snacks
- Australia unaware where NKorea holding missionary
- Enea AB: Open Enea Linux - the next step proving Enea
- Ireland names unchanged team for England match
- H7N9 flu vaccine set for mass production in June: Taiwanese firm
- Investigators eye pilot fatigue in UPS jet crash
- Bitcoin ATM arrives at Boston rail hub
- Almaty bid promises low-cost games for 2022
- UAE lets passengers go after airline smoke probe
- Scolari: It's all going Brazil's way for World Cup
- Kerry, in Paris, continues Mideast peace push
- -AP Sports Digest, AP
- US consumer prices rose 0.1 percent last month
- US applications for jobless benefits drop to 336k
- Review: Donkey Kong stumbles in 'Tropical Freeze'
- Islamic body to visit Central African Republic
- TransCanada pipeline faces new obstacle in US
- Moto GP champion Marc Marquez fractures leg
- CyberOptics to Demonstrate New ReticleSense Airborne Particle Sensor (APSR) at SPIE Advanced Lithography Exhibition
- Wolters Kluwer Health Announces Global Launch of UpToDate Anywhere, mHealth Decision Support Resource
- Spurs and Dnipro to honor Ukraine protests victims
- Navy: Man who died on ship off Africa an ex-SEAL
- Trial delayed until June for Guam crash-stabbing
- US consumer prices rose 0.1 percent last month
- Pussy Riot presents Sochi punk video
- Romania: Authorities kill over 180 street dogs
- Stock futures edge lower
- Deputy chief negotiator confident on 'irreplaceable' role of SEF
- Women's Olympics Hockey
- Islanders F Tavares out for year with knee injury
- 5 things to know about the French league
- Navy: Man who died on ship off Africa an ex-SEAL
- Ticket sold in California wins $425M Powerball
- Tokyo 2020 chairman critical of Mao Asada
- Switzerland 4, Sweden 3
- Swiss women beat Sweden 4-3 for hockey bronze
- Stores can see where you go by tracking your phone
- SOCHI SCENE: Forever in Blue Jeans
- Downside of low inflation: A weaker global economy
- Stocks open mostly higher on US manufacturing gain
- WWII RAF pilot Miroslav Standera dies at 95
- As many as 100 killed in new Ukraine clashes
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - February 21
- Japan pushes for TRA-like deal with Taiwan
- One China, Zero Interpretations
- Textbook boycott hits premier's tax reform plan
- Poll finds Tsai Ing-wen most popular choice to lead DPP
- Taiwan's financial account registers 14th straight quarter net outflow
- At least 50 tons of jade boulders in Burma
- Philippine: military chief vows to defend country's fishermen against China
- NZ woman arrested for allegedly smuggling in Indonesia
- Work progressing on Apache helicopter repairs: Army
- Thailand: PM denies charges of accusation of NACC
- First nuclear plant faces waste crisis
- Bird flu spreads 16 localities in Vietnam
- Chunghwa Telecom to sponsor big game in Taipei
- Taipei international chain, franchise exhibition kicks off
- India's Parliament approves new 29th state
- SOCHI SCENE: Switzerland celebrates bronze
- Guantanamo prisoner pleads guilty in bombing
- Dhoni ruled out of Asia Cup owing to injury
- Barca charged with tax fraud over Neymar transfer
- Accident rates improving for older US drivers
- Average 30-year US mortgage rate up to 4.33 pct
- Greek sections of global NGOs protest 'attacks'
- Accident rates improving for older US drivers
- APNewsBreak: Where Ohio got its execution drugs
- Gauge of US economy's health up 0.3 percent
- 5 things to know about the Italian league
- Dhoni ruled out of Asia Cup owing to injury
- Gauge of US economy's health up 0.3 percent
- Iranian Embassy in London reopens after 2 years
- Academy of Country Music will salute troops
- DiCaprio Foundation gives $3M to advocacy group
- 2 Filipino sisters free from 8 months of captivity
- UEFA opens investigation after Pellegrini's rant
- Roots and consequences of Ukraine's violence
- US Craigslist killing suspect's dad: She's a liar
- BC-AP Olympic Digest
- SOCHI SCENE: Pyeongchang prepares
- Roots and consequences of Ukraine's violence
- Coca-Cola raises quarterly dividend by 9 percent
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory
- Bank of England official sees rate rise in a year
- Tribal objects shown reverence on trip home to US
- EU considers sanctions against Ukrainian officials
- Strikes challenging government spread across Egypt
- After 2 medals, US women's bobsled eyes future
- Parisse and Castrogiovanni to set Italy record
- 50 Cent leaves major label, Eminem for independent
- Pasadena, Calif.: 5 free things for visitors to do
- Michael Urie to take 'Buyer & Cellar' on tour
- OT Selected by DCN to Offer Global M2M Remote Subscription Management Solution
- Albania opposition holds anti-government protest
- Obama: US outraged by images of Ukraine violence
- Team to probe event at US nuclear site
- World had 4th warmest January
- Filing: Missouri finds new execution drug supplier
- Martinod paces women's halfpipe skiing at Olympics
- Bubka: armband decision made 'after consultation'
- Dismissal of suit against ex-Mexican leader upheld
- Team to probe radiation at New Mexico nuclear site
- Michael Urie to take 'Buyer & Cellar' on tour
- Balotelli out for 10 days with shoulder injury
- BC-TEN--Rio Open Results, TEN
- Tokyo 2020 chairman critical of Mao Asada
- 50 Cent leaves major label, Eminem for independent
- 5 things to know about the Premier League
- Stocks rise as US manufacturing strengthens
- 2 Haitians die, 12 rescued near Dominican Republic
- Puerto Rico to monitor popular bioluminescent bay
- Martinez to defend title against Cotto
- 5 things to know about the Premier League
- US-Canada hockey rivalry hits Olympic semifinals
- Plan to restructure Detroit's debt expected Friday
- Mortars strike Iraqi town, killing at least 15
- SOCHI SCENE: Bolshoy quiets down
- Mortars strike Iraqi town, killing at least 22
- BC-TEN--Delray Beach Open by The Venetian Las Vegas Results, TEN
- Barca-Madrid cup final at Mestalla on April 16
- First lady highlights drink-more-water show in NYC
- Barca's Busquets labels City 'losers' over excuses
- Chile: Mapuche Indian found guilty of arson deaths
- Boston U students protest Robin Thicke concert
- Ukraine gymnastics event canceled amid protests
- Floor collapse at Miss. church center; 35 hurt
- Report: Iran shuts down newspaper, detains editor
- Braves reach 7-year, $58 million deal with Simmons
- Sunk, but undefeated, US man faces Atlantic again
- Ex-money manager to stars is arrested again in NY
- FIFA: We won't hide from protests during World Cup
- Lithuania to probe Saudi man's rendition by CIA
- Floor collapse at Miss. church center; 35 hurt
- Dolgopolov into Rio Open quarterfinals
- Magnussen of McLaren leads F1 testing in Bahrain
- Tunisian blogger wins pardon, stays in jail anyway
- Oregon won't defend gay-marriage ban in lawsuit
- New US study casts doubt on West's Afghan plan
- Russian Sotnikova wins gold, Kim 2nd
- Europa League Results, SOC
- Europa League Glance, SOC
- Olympic Figure Skating Results
- Olympic Figure Skating Results
- Mexico 'concerned' about US border shooting
- 2014 Winter Olympic Multi-Medalists
- Olympic Records
- SOCHI SCENE: Sotnikova flies to gold
- NY prosecutor cross examines ex-Madoff worker
- Police open station in Jamaica gangster's old base
- Heavyweight champion shocked at Ukraine deaths
- Israeli demand sparks 'Jewish state' debate
- Kerry 'determined' to get Middle East peace deal
- Asada has strong free skate, finishes 6th overall
- Guam waste board urges action regarding river
- Ethnicity or birthplace: rules of citizenship vary
- Vegas high-roller DeSage: I'm not guilty of fraud
- Swiss court orders hijack suspect held in custody
- Haiti court postpones decision on Duvalier trial
- Ethnicity or birthplace: rules of citizenship vary
- Cuban writer Padura tests US literary waters
- BNSF seeks to upgrade tanker fleet after accidents
- Canada 3, United States 2, OT
- Canada women beat US 3-2 in OT for Olympic gold
- Thursday's Winter Olympic Medalists
- Elton John, Kanye among Bonnaroo headliners
- Canada women beat US 3-2 in OT for Olympic gold
- SOCHI SCENE: American disbelief
- SOCHI SCENE: American disbelief
- Excluyen como paramilitar a importante narco
- Column: Sochi Games finally get their "wow" moment
- Thursday's Highlights at the Sochi Olympics
- B.J. Novak compiles his 'Stories' for new book
- Delaware court affirms dismissal of Argentine suit
- How Adelina Sotnikova won gold
- Drain hoses blamed for Wayne Newton yacht sinking
- Osvaldo & Pogba score as Juve beats Trabzonspor
- Going for gold: Olympic ad winners and losers
- NATO head: Afghan security pact after elections
- Brazil's Navy conducts largest-ever operation
- US seeks tougher safety standards for farmworkers
- UN urges reinforcements for C. African Republic
- China slowdown, Fed outlook sends metals lower
- Bassist suspended indefinitely by 3 Doors Down
- Stocks rise as US manufacturing strengthens
- Man guilty in lake crash that killed Usher stepson
- US women lose hockey gold in heartbreaking fashion
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Bowman overcomes jitters to grab gold in halfpipe
- AP reporter witnesses carnage in Ukrainian capital
- Hewlett-Packard 1Q earnings, revenue top views
- Review: '3 Days' a fatally compromised spy tale
- Puerto Rico to probe more church abuse allegations
- Olympic silver medal at end of Yuna Kim's career
- Bluesman's son wins custody of photos, profits
- Mexican left proposes medicinal use for marijuana
- Southwest cites storm, halting flights in Chicago
- Onozuka captures bronze for Japan in ski halfpipe
- Modern Family star indecently assaulted in Sydney
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Argentine Results, SOC
- The unlikely founders behind WhatsApp's rise
- Charting the McConaissance, film by film
- SOCHI SCENE: 'Bad day'
- Wagner plans to stick around for 4 more years
- US judge throws out NYPD spying lawsuit
- Modern Family star indecently assaulted in Sydney
- Express Scripts 4Q profit, revenue fall
- Does WhatsApp deal show Facebook knows what's up?
- Dalai Lama appears at right-wing US think tank
- NJ judge throws out NYPD spying lawsuit
- Gulbis and Dodig advanced to Open 13 quarterfinals
- Prada's woman is a fun-loving floozy
- Dalai Lama appears at right-wing US think tank
- Olympic short track concludes with 3 finals
- Homeland Security secretary talks airline threat
- Relay concludes women's biathlon at Sochi Olympics
- Let's dance: it's slalom time on the ski slopes
- Mexican charged in San Diego campaign finance case
- Canada eyes gold-medal double in Olympic curling
- Irish see chink in England's armour in front row
- James Taylor appears in anti-fracking TV ad
- Women's skicross racers brace for tough course
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- US, Canada and Sweden, Finland to meet in semis
- Madoff jailhouse interview used to bolster NY suit
- Greek financial crisis tied to worsening health
- McDowell makes another escape in Match Play
- WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship Results
- James Taylor appears in anti-fracking TV ad
- Consortium says Panama Canal work resumed
- Fishing rope cut from endangered whale off Georgia
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Biden: US prepared to sanction Ukraine officials
- MLS buys Chivas USA from Vergara and Fuentes
- Plan to divide California into 6 states advances
- WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship Tee Times
- Obama to host Dalai Lama on Friday at White House
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- Italy, Scotland play to avoid 6N wooden spoon
- Rickie Fowler advances in Match Play
- 8 US wrestlers out of meet after lynching photo
- Friday, February 28
- Arizona legislation riles gay rights supporters
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Budweiser Duel 1 Results
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Budweiser Duel 1 Results
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Temperatures to remain low amid cold snap
- Economic Daily News: Four Tigers have graduated, not disbanded
- US Army chief of staff meets top Chinese generals
- US Army chief of staff meets top Chinese generals
- Shell sells Australian assets for $2.6 billion
- Indonesia hopes to cash in on manta ray tourism
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- Nicaragua to try 3 men for stealing 2 bananas
- Nicaragua to try 3 men for stealing 2 bananas
- Largan shares jump after target price upgraded
- Australian police X-ray alleged diamond thief
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Budweiser Duel 2 Results
- Australian police X-ray alleged diamond thief
- Police: 4 dead, 2 injured in California shooting
- TransAsia Airways introduces first of 12 new planes
- Oral-BR Debuts World
- Obama to host Dalai Lama on Friday at White House
- Suicide attackers hit Afghan police compound
- Police: 4 dead, 2 injured in California shooting
- Shaky peace reigns after Ukraine rocked by protest
- Taiwan shares close up 0.9%
- Mexico to trump Japan as No. 2 car exporter to US
- Paratroopers to join Venezuela crackdown on unrest
- Japan stocks up as BOJ signals continued stimulus
- Toshiba Launches Application Processors Supporting Wireless Communication of High Quality Video
- CEO: Venezuela blocks key app for protesters
- Premier blocked on first day of new legislative session
- Massive jade boulder found in Myanmar
- Isner holds off Sela to reach Delray quarters
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Australia to send asylum seeker body home to Iran
- US debt, deficits fade as issues in Washington
- South Koreans feel Kim is still golden at Olympics
- Philippine police kill 7 suspected drug dealers
- G-20 finance ministers to focus on global growth
- Beleaguered Sony counting on new game machine
- Talk of the Day -- Fund exodus from Taiwan
- Your Top Plays for Today
- In Yemen, a woman's life entangled with al-Qaida
- Parise may be front and center in US-Canada again
- NZ woman arrested after drugs found in Indonesia
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- G-20 finance ministers to focus on global growth
- President touts 'trial observation' as first step to judicial reform
- Taiwan aiming to export 5,000 metric tons of pineapples in 2014
- NBA Capsules
- Angry farmers call off protest at Bangkok airport
- Notice Convening the Annual General Meeting of AB Electrolux
- Bhutan, Nissan partner on electric cars
- ZTE Sees Physical and Digital Worlds Conjoined in 5G Future
- NZ woman arrested after drugs found in Indonesia
- Retired officers sentenced for helping to recruit spies for China
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Elekta announces preliminary results for third quarter and revised outlook for fiscal year 2013/14
- Local bourse ends above 8,600 points
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Indonesia hopes to cash in on manta ray tourism
- Filipino sisters freed from 8 months of captivity
- Taiwan to host 2014 Informatics Olympiad
- New cross-Taiwan Strait flights could start by April: CAA
- Modern Family star indecently assaulted in Sydney
- Beijing issues rare air pollution alert
- Beijing issues rare air pollution alert
- China's vice crackdown tackles entrenched industry
- Academia Sinica member to head U.S. Institute of Medicine
- Crude oil steady as US cold underpins demand
- Defense Ministry: 11 dead in Tunisia plane crash
- SOCHI SCENE: Celebrating Sarah
- Beijing issues rare air pollution alert
- Pakistan court rejects Musharraf change of venue
- Swedish princess gives to daughter
- 41 flights canceled in Frankfurt airport strike
- Libya says 45 percent turnout in vote for panel
- Defense Ministry: 11 dead in Tunisia plane crash
- China's vice crackdown tackles entrenched industry
- SOCHI SCENE: Medal movers
- German athlete tests positive at Sochi Olympics
- IOC laughs off fake wolf in village prank
- Zimbabwe names T20 squad after player strikes
- Crusaders beat Chiefs 18-10 in Super Rugby
- Premier delivers administrative report to Legislature
- IOC laughs off fake wolf in village prank
- Reports: RBS to cut up to one-quarter of workforce
- Chiefs beat Crusaders 18-10 in Super Rugby
- Els finally has something go his way in Match Play
- Barca president denies tax fraud on Neymar deal
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Putin to Sotnikova: 'Russia is proud of you'
- SOCHI SCENE: 'Close to that edge'
- 250 Anne Frank books vandalized in Tokyo libraries
- James leads Heat past Thunder
- VersAi Inc. Acquires Intellectual Property from Espion International
- Budget carrier to recruit 80 flight attendants
- Greek financial crisis tied to worsening health
- S&P says Ukraine default likely if crisis prolongs
- Electrolux Annual Report 2013 is Published
- Germany's Woerner taken off course on stretcher
- Ex-officer not charged over French Alps killings
- Gucci owner Kering profit nearly wiped out in '13
- Militants in Somalia attack presidential palace
- Australian Results, SOC
- Australian Standings, SOC
- Taiwan Taoyuan Airport awarded for service quality
- South Africa vs Australia Scores
- 150 treated for gunshot wounds in South Sudan
- De Villiers makes ton as South Africa fights back
- Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Sevilla fans attacked in Slovenia, 4 injured
- SOCHI SCENE: 'Russian fans have big hearts'
- Villarreal fined 4,000 euros for smoke bomb
- Ukraine president announces early elections
- Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- De Villiers makes ton as South Africa fights back
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Colorado, Utah move to hike smoking age to 21
- SOCHI SCENE: Hungry for gold
- Canada finishes 1-2 in Olympic women's skicross
- Charting the McConaissance, film by film
- Former US congressman pleads guilty in Zimbabwe
- BC-TEN--Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- SOCHI SCENE: Helmet brigade
- With Chineasy, entrepreneur aims to make learning Chinese fun
- Friday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Canada finishes 1-2 in Olympic women's skicross
- 2 more women to be honored at famed Paris Pantheon
- Men's Curling Glance
- Sweden wins bronze medal in men's Olympic curling
- Syrian air force steps up attacks in south
- Norway regains top status; Frenzel wins again
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- Doping hits Sochi; US, Canada men in hockey semis
- SOCHI SCENE: Kerrigan, 20 years later
- Nordqvist holds on to lead in Thailand by 1 stroke
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Full of regret, man makes good on old train fare -- with interest
- Cold front affects Yunlin milkfish industry
- US women lose hockey gold in heartbreaking fashion
- BC-TEN--Open 13 Results, TEN
- SOCHI SCENE: Wickenheiser's plans
- Doping hits Sochi; US, Canada men in hockey semis
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Acer to provide computers for Informatics Olympiad in Taipei
- Taiwan, Hungary ink working holiday pact
- US ship deaths: Autopsies scheduled next week
- Obama meeting with Dalai Lama rankles China
- EU plans March deployment of CAR peacekeepers
- US driver Holcomb runs harder on injured calf
- Ugandan gays await president's final decision
- FIFA to keep pushing for fanfests in Brazil
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Moody's Corporation Announces Conditional Open Offer to Increase Ownership Stake in ICRA
- Arsenal reprimand Szczesny for hand gesture
- SOCHI SCENE: Keep the Change
- AP PHOTOS: Life of a trained monkey in Pakistan
- Already the target of fecal attack, singer gets threatening letter
- Hockey's Chu to carry US flag at closing ceremony
- SCYNEXIS Receives Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) Designation from the FDA for Antifungal Agent SCY-078 for Oral Use
- Breakthrough in cross-Taiwan Strait review meeting
- Padraig Harrington discloses skin cancer treatment
- Dutch stars on speedskates; bad in figure skating
- Cambodian police probe disappearance of Canadian
- South Africa to fight crime with new DNA law
- Jordi Alba misses Barcelona's trip to Sociedad
- US teen Shiffrin leads 1st run of Olympic slalom
- Yuna Kim wants to be remembered as a skater
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Turkey receives first of 4 surveillance planes
- 8 Russians convicted over 2012 anti-Putin protest
- American mean beaten badly in team pursuit
- Winner of $425M US lottery remains lone stranger
- SOCHI SCENE: Athletes vs. scientists
- EU grants Bavarian pretzels protected status
- SOCHI SCENE: Medal efficiency
- Judging talk overshadows figure skating again
- Spain to ban company donations to parties
- EU grants Bavarian pretzels protected status
- Fannie earns $6.5B in 4Q; repaying US bailout
- Making a difference with Seth Meyers
- Men's Olympics Hockey
- Blunders cost China bronze medal in men's curling
- Pellegrini apologizes for criticizing referee
- US stock futures rise
- Dutch move toward another gold in men's pursuit
- Thiago Motta extends PSG contract by 1 year
- Sweden 2, Finland 1
- Olympic Speedskating Results
- Breakthrough in cross-Taiwan Strait review meeting (update)
- Group raises doubts about judicial reform plan
- Waste storage weighing on nuclear power plant's future
- Blatter: Use video to punish divers, injury fakers
- US looks to reboot nonprescription drug system
- Rebekah Brooks says she didn't know about payments
- Detroit to file bankruptcy restructuring plan
- Swedes top Finns 2-1 to reach Olympic hockey final
- Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Global Luxury Travelers to Beijing
- Consensus reached on better implementation of 9 cross-strait pacts
- Versatile TV newsman Garrick Utley dies at 74
- US census shows boom in farm sales
- Britain's Prince Charles extends Gulf tour
- Israeli soldiers, Palestinians clash in Hebron
- Olympic Woman's Slalom Results
- Versatile TV newsman Garrick Utley dies at 74
- Taipei City councilors ask Ko to remain independent
- Activists pull down Dr. Sun Yat-sen statue in Tainan
- Next Media website hacked
- Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic April 21 at Lake Merced Golf Club at Daly City, California.
- Gasquet beats Dodig to reach Open 13 semifinals
- US stocks edge higher in early trading
- Nigeria: Agents seize passport of ousted governor
- Femme fatale Nikita inspires Emporio Armani looks
- BC-AP Olympic Digest
- Judge: Spying on US Muslims by NYPD was legal
- US home sales plunged 5.1 percent in January
- US Methodist churches push same-sex unions
- Venus beats Wozniacki in Dubai semifinals
- Verizon closes on $130 billion wireless deal
- Sochi organizer: 'We delivered what we promised'
- Holcomb, Zubkov expected to battle for 4-man title
- Cruciani poised for global growth
- Experts say Basque group ETA seals arms cache
- Spain denies police role in 15 Moroccans' drowning
- Australian para-snowboarder dies during air-lift
- BC-TEN--Rio Open Results, TEN
- Venus beats Wozniacki in Dubai semifinals
- Italian bobsledder tests positive at Sochi Games
- Our town: Fred and Carrie return with 'Portlandia'
- Olympic Biathlon Results
- Ukraine wins women's biathlon relay for 1st gold
- Under Armour extends speedskating suit deal
- Hamilton leads Bahrain test, more Red Bull woes
- Transcripts show Fed grappling with 2008 crisis
- Repsol in $1.76B loss on Argentina expropriation
- Swiss court: 'Foreign swine' not a racist insult
- Irish nanny heads to court in US baby's death
- Detroit files plan to fix debt, leave bankruptcy
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory
- Wig designer says Nicki Minaj stole his designs
- Marathon suspect lawyers say FBI too intrusive
- Ukraine agreement faces many hurdles
- Kerrigan looks back, 20 years after Harding drama
- FIFA says a lot of work left before World Cup
- Madoff victim fund extends deadline to April 30
- SOCHI SCENE: Curling's Britain rise
- JR still a presence as 3rd 'Dallas' season opens
- Celski falls but judges advance him in short track
- Chile: pedophile priest defies Vatican order
- US praises Ukraine deal; calls for concrete action
- S&P 500 index is on track for a third weekly gain
- APNewsBreak: Railroads confront crude oil safety
- Pew maps Twitter conversations, finds 6 types
- SOCHI SCENE: Olympic flame, seen anew
- Dutch speedskater Ter Mors advances in short track
- APNewsBreak: Railroads confront crude oil safety
- Bag of pot found in pants donated to US charity
- SOCHI SCENE: 'Humor is healthy': Kerrigan
- NASA suspends Orion space capsule test in ocean
- How Ukraine's economic decay fueled protests
- FDA tells company to stop sale of tobacco products
- Olympic Short Track Results
- Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
- Ahn rallies to win Olympic 500 short track gold
- Guam police panel seeks chief's help
- US judge: Gay couples can wed in Chicago
- South Korea's Park wins Olympic 1,000 short track
- SOCHI SCENE: Short track spills
- Renzi forms new Italian government
- Medics: 2 protesters shot dead in Yemen
- NKorea rejects UN commission report on atrocities
- Correction: Lithuanian CIA story
- FIFA: 2.3 million World Cup tickets allocated
- UN chief counting on Bloomberg's help on climate
- SOCHI SCENE: Ovechkin attends USA-Canada
- Venezuela revokes CNN press credentials
- California farmers won't get US water
- SOCHI SCENE: Tracking the pucks
- Credit Suisse to pay $196M to settle US charges
- Friday's Winter Olympic Medalists
- 2014 Winter Olympic Multi-Medalists
- NKorea rejects UN commission report on atrocities
- Olympic Records
- Ahn leads Russia to Olympic gold in 5,000 relay
- Lance Armstrong case back in court over bonuses
- G Asset offers $672M for Barnes & Noble stake
- SOCHI SCENE: 'Scary' Connection
- Canada beats US 1-0 to reach gold-medal game
- Tymoshenko: Ukraine's polarizing 'Gas Princess'
- Santos dice que no dejara mancillar al Ejercito
- Key figure admits role in suspected NY hate attack
- Armani urges political action to preserve fashion
- Canada beats US 1-0 to reach gold-medal game
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- Re-release of 'Anchorman 2' features 763 new jokes
- Cheetahs send Bulls to 2nd defeat in Super Rugby
- First US-Cuba museum exchange in 5 decades
- Cellphone calls on planes? Don't ask the feds
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Dolgopolov into semifinals in Rio Open
- Wayne Rooney signs new Man United deal
- 4 indicted in $4 million jewelry store robbery
- SOCHI SCENE: 'Clearly very bad'
- French biathlete hospitalized after collapsing
- Ukraine protester tweeted after being shot in neck
- US university men's basketball team to visit Spain
- US warns against travel to Ukraine
- Sci fi/fantasy added to popular annual US series
- US motorists stuck in traffic try to save baby
- NYC mayor faces flap over speeding video
- US man going barefoot for charity in icy winter
- US to boost India staff overseeing drug imports
- Pink joins lineup of pop artists on the Oscars
- Friday's Highlights at the Sochi Olympics
- Latin American athletes seek place in Winter Games
- Endo Health to pay $192.7M in gov't settlement
- Schild and Zettel shed tears for silver and bronze
- NY suit: Keith Haring Foundation banning real art
- US conservatives praise Russia's anti-gay laws
- Bilbao forward Ibai Gomez out 6-8 weeks
- Rapid changes in Ukraine: What they mean
- SOCHI SCENE: No miracle needed
- Clarification: US-Fentanyl-Heroin story
- UAW appeals Volkswagen workers' rejection in US
- 2 golds, but Tina Maze ends Olympics on down note
- German biathlon team struggles after doping news
- 2 sports in 1 day yields Olympic record, no medal
- US chemical spill firm winding down operations
- Taiwan jolted by another strong earthquake
- Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
- Mexico finds at least 15 bodies in mass grave
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Police: US teens planned out swastika attack
- Hoefl-Riesch 4th in slalom in last Olympic race
- Pope jokes he might support Brazil at World Cup
- Lawyers: NY Muslim surveillance case on track
- Canada's 1-goal win was better than it looked
- An early gain fades for US stocks; S&P 500 slips
- Police: US teens planned out swastika attack
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Hot hat: Pharrell auctioning famous Grammys cap
- Schalke held 0-0 at home by Mainz in Bundesliga
- Prosecutor: NY maid killed, tried to discard baby
- As IPO looms, GoPro enjoys spotlight
- Venezuela closes consulates in Dutch Caribbean
- Monaco's title bid still on after late goal
- Natural gas prices up 18 percent this week
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Wales beats France 27-6 in Six Nations
- White House bars media from Dalai Lama meeting
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Schalke held 0-0 at home by Mainz in Bundesliga
- White House bars media from Dalai Lama meeting
- Levante draws 1-1 at Valladolid in Spain
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Wales beat France 27-6 to keep 6N title bid alive
- Hulkamania running wild again in WWE return
- Six Nations Glance
- BC-TEN--Delray Beach Open by The Venetian Las Vegas Results, TEN
- Levante draws 1-1 at Valladolid in Spain
- US Justice Dept. revises media rules
- US skaters finally claim a medal on their last try
- Widespread weather delays cap lousy travel week
- Bayreuth co-head Wagner-Pasquier asks to step down
- English Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- Paralympic snowboarder dies in air ambulance stop
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- VW in $9.2 billion offer for truck maker Scania
- Puerto Rico diocese fights request for information
- Versace's woman battles and wins
- ATP president says body owed $3 million by Rio
- Dutch go for last 2 golds medals in speedskating
- Bjoergen looks for 3rd gold at Sochi Olympics
- Puerto Rico diocese fights request for information
- Friends Wild, Reiter take divergent paths to Sochi
- Qualifier Johnson advances to Delray Beach semis
- Dispute over law firm's oil spill claims continues
- Zubkov, Holcomb among gold favorites in 4-man
- 3 Mexicans, 6 Guatemalans guilty in drug massacre
- UN says civilians targeted in South Sudan violence
- UN says civilians targeted in South Sudan violence
- Russia reaffirms command of Olympic figure skating
- Saturday March 1
- Another stunning escape for McDowell at Match Play
- Former police officer found guilty in slaying plot
- Venezuelan violence has roots in obscure incident
- Venezuelan violence has roots in obscure incident
- Central science park offers over 1,500 job openings
- Correction: MLK Children-Legal Battle story
- Taiwan emerges as top market for Star Cruises in Asia
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-NextEra Energy Resources 250 Results
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-NextEra Energy Resources 250 Results
- NBA Capsules
- Venezuelan violence has roots in obscure incident
- American-Indian love story ends in death in Agra
- Pope welcomes like-minded cardinals from periphery
- Russia key to UN action on Syria humanitarian aid
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Economic Daily News: Work hard toward 3% economic growth
- Suns roll past road-weary Spurs 106-85
- Ignoring China's protest, Obama hosts Dalai Lama
- Ukrainian protesters claim control over capital
- Taiwan urged to upgrade industry to tackle TPP challenges
- Talk of the Day -- Getting public finances in order
- Police search home of suspect in tribal slayings
- Union appeals auto workers' rejection in Tennessee
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Sri Lanka win toss, bowls first vs. Bangladesh
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders, BKN
- Taiwan's jujubes to enter Japanese market by year-end
- Delays on bullet trains affect nearly 5,000 passengers
- Officials: Pakistan helicopters kill 9 militants
- Registration opens for RTI's 2014 Mandarin Speech Contest
- Guintoli fastest qualifer for Superbike opener
- Syrians in remote tented settlement feel abandoned
- Taiwan unlikely to hike interest rate this year: analysts
- Olympic Snowboard Results
- Syrians in remote tented settlement feel abandoned
- Highlanders beat Blues 29-21 in Super Rugby
- Sean Lien to announce bid for Taipei mayor
- Russia: Pussy Riot Cossack "held accountable"
- Australian Results, SOC
- Australian Standings, SOC
- Highlanders beat Blues 29-21 in Super Rugby
- Pakistani prisoner found dead in Indian jail
- Travelers to Southeast Asia warned of dengue fever risk
- Iraqi authorities distribute cards for elections
- Families have fun in urban farming event
- SOCHI SCENE: Smell the roses
- Think tank remains cautious about Taiwan exports
- Koreans part, likely for last time, from relatives
- Dominant Canada strengthens grip on world curling
- 5 golds? Shiffrin dreaming big for next Olympics
- Olympic women's hockey showed improvement in Sochi
- Taiwanese being wooed by Australia Queensland's free study contest
- Aide: Yanukovych won't leave country
- South Korea protests women's figure skating result
- Egypt acquits 6 policemen in 2011 uprising case
- Ukraine president exits Kiev; protesters take over
- FAT launches regular Taichung-Kinmen service
- SOCHI SCENE: Medal movers
- 6 dead, 5 injured in hotel fire in northern Spain
- Taiwanese city reenacts baseball victory against Japan
- BenQ launches large-sized full-HD LED TVs
- South Africa vs. Australia Scores
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Australia 205-8, 218 runs behind South Africa
- SOCHI SCENE: A matter of perspective
- Reds beat Brumbies 27-17 in Super Rugby
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka scores
- South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Foreign brokerages cut target prices on TPK shares
- SOCHI SCENE: Shiffrin had Russian help
- Bjoergen leads Norway sweep in 30K cross-country
- Ukraine: Cross-country skier tests positive
- Winter Olympic Most Medals-Career
- Reds beat Brumbies 27-17 in Super Rugby
- Australia 205-8, 218 runs behind South Africa
- Next Media's websites hacked
- Mayday begins European tour with concert in London
- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI Scoreboard
- Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- Haque leads Bangladesh to 240-8 vs Sri Lanka
- Ukraine: Cross-country skier tests fails drug test
- Dujmovits rallies for women's parallel slalom gold
- Taliban condemn violence in C. African Republic
- Italy's new Renzi government is also young
- Wild wins parallel slalom to complete sweep
- Nordqvist keeps lead at LPGA Thailand
- Zetterberg likely out for rest of regular season
- BC-TEN--Open 13 Results, TEN
- Wild completes sweep in snowboard parallel slalom
- Skier Tina Maze: This is my last Olympics
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- Bergsma boycotts Dutch pursuit team in final
- Aide: Ukraine's Tymoshenko released from prison
- Thousands of kids lost parents in S Sudan fighting
- Thousands of kids lost parents in S Sudan fighting
- Moody's upgrades Spanish govt bond rating 1 notch
- Saif bin Zayed Attends Signing of Agreement between MoI and?the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- Tymoshenko spokeswoman retracts freedom claim
- Norwegian women back on top at Sochi Olympics
- Ukraine: East-west tensions; protesters take Kiev
- Croatia Church finds priest guilty of pedophilia
- Report: Algeria's president to seek new term
- Plushenko to have back surgery in March
- Davis done at Sochi Games, sits out team pursuit
- Matt jumps out to early lead in Olympic slalom
- Celtic goalkeeper breaks Scottish shutout record
- SOCHI SCENE: Suddenly, dolphins
- SOCHI SCENE: Meyers on Twitter
- Putin congratulates Russian gold medalist Vic Wild
- 2 in USVI accused of pretending to be FBI
- Venezuela braces for opposition, pro-govt rallies
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Poland, Dutch qualify for final women's pursuit
- German Results, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- Hellner out of concluding 50K race in Sochi
- Liberia: Ex-forestry boss arrested for corruption
- Communist party head shows banner at Sochi Games
- Kinmen trying to grow more Chinese sorghum
- Court: Spain can extradite Liberty Reserve founder
- Iraq starts building new oil refinery
- Bach singles out Ukrainian win as standout moment
- Communist party head shows banner at Sochi Games
- Bottega Veneta looks providing unbending elegance
- Turkey discusses greater powers for spy agency
- BC-TEN--Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- SOCHI SCENE: Spreading Burke's ashes
- English Standings, SOC
- Olympic Men's Slalom Results
- Syrian Kurds capture town from Islamic fighters
- Leader Chelsea grabs late winner against Everton
- Russia criticizes Ukrainian peace deal
- Greek Results, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Olympic-Digest
- Spain judge orders ETA verification panel to court
- Pyeongchang ready to take the Olympic baton
- Dutch win another gold in men's team pursuit
- Nuke test scores fell flat during alleged cheating
- Russia criticizes Ukrainian peace deal
- High-wire walker sets sites on Georgia gorge
- Scottish Results, SOC
- Afghan group confirms talks with Taliban faction
- Going it alone gives Obama new sense of purpose
- E. Timor's 1st Winter Olympian finishes slalom run
- Detroit automakers worry about UAW money struggles
- Ukraine: President's whereabouts unclear
- Two cases of measles confirmed in travelers returning from Philippines
- V. cuisine--- latest trendy by “Chef Abu”
- Tsai Ing-wen still reaching out to Ko Wen-je in mayor’s race
- Foreign Policy: Taiwan media are turning people into zombies
- Olympic Speedskating Results
- UAW official says union remains financially strong
- Scotland beats Italy 21-20 in Six Nations
- SOCHI SCENE: The hardware
- Six Nations: Scotland snatches 21-20 win in Italy
- At Winter Olympics, an X Games breaks out
- Olympic Biathlon Results
- Winfrey, Wonder among celebs at NAACP Image Awards
- Russia wins men's relay for 1st biathlon gold
- Winfrey, Wonder among celebs at NAACP Image Awards
- Dutch close Olympic speedskating with 2 more golds
- Nigeria military closes state border with Cameroon
- APNewsBreak: Mexico's Sinaloa drug chief arrested
- Dutch close Olympic speedskating with 2 more golds
- Mexico's Sinaloa drug chief arrested
- SOCHI SCENE: Been there, done that
- SOCHI SCENE: Shiffrin's No. 1 fan
- SOCHI SCENE: Skiing through chaos
- SOCHI SCENE: Consolation trip
- SOCHI SCENE: Gracie's egg
- AP Exclusive: Shutdown hurt 37,000 immigrant cases
- Arsenal cruise past Sunderland with 4-1 win
- Hamburger SV beats Dortmund 3-0 in Bundesliga
- West Ham comes from behind to beat Southampton 3-1
- Cavalli turns up temperature with ring of fire
- Bale's blast helps Madrid beat Elche 3-0
- Venus Williams wins Dubai title for 3rd time
- Sweden, Canada play for gold in men's hockey final
- AP Exclusive: Shutdown hurt 37,000 immigrant cases
- Tsonga to face Gulbis in Open 13 final
- Venus Williams wins Dubai title for 3rd time
- Analysis: Sochi Games, winding down: an assessment
- Winter Olympic Cross-Country Sweeps
- Apple, Samsung fail to settle before March trial
- Saturday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Men's Olympics Hockey
- Toure gives Man City 1-0 win over Stoke in EPL
- Finland routs US 5-0 for bronze in Olympic hockey
- Tax break helps NYC lure 'The Tonight Show' home
- Police: 9 killed in Brazil cash machine shootout
- Finland 5, United States 0
- Attackers hurts dozens at Thai anti-govt rally
- Puerto Rico police reform left without supervisor
- Hull crushes Cardiff 4-0 in Premier League
- Scottish Results, SOC
- Jamaican bobsled team faces uncertain future
- Chelsea stays top; Arsenal, Man City also win
- BC-TEN--Rio Open Results, TEN
- Blast hits army checkpoint in northeastern Lebanon
- Popov expects Olympics to bolster Russia's image
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe celebrates 90 years
- Olympic Bobsled Results
- Sharks continue strong start to Super Rugby
- SOCHI SCENE: Blown out in bronze
- England beats Ireland 13-10 in Six Nations
- Bomb kills Libyan commando in country's east
- Saturday's Winter Olympic Medalists
- Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe marks 90 years
- Shani Davis ponders future after Olympic shutout
- Late mistake gives West Brom draw vs Fulham in EPL
- England beats Ireland 13-10 to keep 6N race open
- German Standings, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- Vazquez beats Shafikov, holds IBF lightweight belt
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- 2014 Winter Olympic Multi-Medalists
- Wust: from crisis to most-medaled at Sochi Games
- Ligety doesn't finish 2nd run of Olympic slalom
- Gignac scores as Marseille beats Lorient 1-0
- Bergkamp sees statue unveiled outside Arsenal
- Key recent events in Ukraine's political crisis
- Turkish protesters denounce Internet restrictions
- AP Newsbreak: Internal US memo shows mustang woes
- Saturday's Highlights at the Sochi Olympics
- English Summaries, SOC
- AP Newsbreak: Internal US memo shows mustang woes
- Detentions of major Mexico drug chiefs
- Canada-3 sled crashes in 4-man bobsled at Olympics
- Canada, Slovenia protest men's skicross result
- No medal for Bjoerndalen in last Olympic race
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Morocco summons French envoy in protest
- Railroad to emerge from bankruptcy with new name
- Russia's Zubkov takes slim lead in Olympic 4-man
- Lions surprise again, beat Stormers in Super Rugby
- BC-TEN--Delray Beach Open by The Venetian Las Vegas Results, TEN
- Lions surprise again, beat Stormers in Super Rugby
- Georgia, Romania qualify for 2015 Rugby World Cup
- Venezuelans in MLB have their minds back home
- White House urges unity government in Ukraine
- Police clash with pillaging anarchists in Nantes
- Rock, classical, Broadway at Sochi gala skate
- US hockey finishes with a real flop
- Olympiakos beats OFI 4-0 with Scepovic hat trick
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- 2015 Rugby World Cup Qualifying Results
- Zakopalova and Nara face off in Rio Open final
- Upheaval in Ukraine: What it means
- Russia's Zubkov holds slim lead in Olympic 4-man
- Australian TV star Charlotte Dawson found dead
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Rooney scores as Man United beats Palace 2-0
- Sydney beats Newcastle 2-0 in A-League
- Sydney beats Newcastle 2-0 in A-League
- NASCAR Nationwide-DRIVE4COPD 300 Results
- US indictments against accused Mexican drug lord
- Girl Scout's effort to sell cookies goes to 'pot'
- Super Rugby Scoring Summaries
- Bio information on Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman
- Most-wanted capo looks pudgy, bowed post-arrest
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Ruth Reichl draws on Gourmet as novel inspiration
- Aquilano Rimondi provide a study in contrasts
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Holder salutes 'landmark' arrest of drug chief
- Roma beats Bologna 1-0 to close gap on Juventus
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Tough starts for favoured sides in Super Rugby
- Holder salutes 'landmark' arrest of drug chief
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- Teen Kristoffersen adds to Norway's Olympic lore
- Official: Homeland Security helped in drug arrest
- Sweden, Canada meet in Olympic men's hockey final
- Ukraine leader's secret residence opened to public
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- As Olympics close, 4-man finale looks to be epic
- Sporting fights back 2-1 at Rio Ave to move 2nd
- WhatsApp has outage after $19B Facebook deal
- Northug looks for 1st Sochi medal in 50K race
- Kevin Anderson advances to Delray final
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Accenture Match Play Championship Results
- Els into Match Play semis for 1st time in 13 years
- Protest against World Cup hits Sao Paulo
- Venezuelan voices on the troubles in their country
- Swimmer Chad Le Clos would welcome Phelps back
- Cuban lost while windsurfing to US found adrift
- Family of Russian boxer injured in US plans suit
- Els into Match Play semis for 1st time in 13 years
- LeBron takes some teasing about his broken nose
- Rival protests clash in Brazil's biggest slum
- Match Play Championship Tee Times
- US official: Security guards talked to authorities
- AG thanks DEA for role in Mexican cartel arrest
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Maria von Trapp, 99, dies in Vermont
- Nadal hangs on to reach Rio final with Dolgopolov
- Match Play at a glance
- Sunday, March 2
- Medical cooperation experts to visit Sao Tome and Principe
- Oosthuizen tries to cope with a back injury
- Mexico captures Sinaloa cartel boss 'Chapo' Guzman
- Knicks working to buy out World Peace, Udrih
- Water tasting contest in W.Va. names winners
- 6 children drown while skating on river in China
- 6 children drown while skating on river in China
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- As allies fell, noose closed on 'El Chapo' Guzman
- Detroit automakers worry about UAW money struggles
- Girl killed, dozens hurt in attack on Thai protest
- White House urges unity government in Ukraine
- NBA Capsules
- Australian TV star Charlotte Dawson found dead
- Citigroup rates Largan shares 'buy' on technology edge
- AP Exclusive: Shutdown hurt 37,000 immigrant cases
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Taliban says it suspends talks on US soldier
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Australian TV star Charlotte Dawson found dead
- Laverty breaks Suzuki drought in Aussie Superbike
- Austrian Olympic Committee: Duerr positive for EPO
- Ukraine: President's whereabouts unclear
- National Basketball Association
- Kenya's Chumba wins Tokyo Marathon in record time
- Official: Taliban attack kills 19 Afghan soldiers
- Babe Ruth World Series watch auctioned
- Austrian Olympic Committee: Duerr positive for EPO
- Asustek ranked No. 2 PC maker in Turkey in Q4
- Israeli investment companies eyes cooperation with Taiwanese firms
- China Times: Culture is valuable drive of Taiwan's economy
- G-20 meeting vows to boost world economy by $2T
- Al-Qaida group claims Lebanese army suicide attack
- Walker scores 31, Bobcats hold off Grizzlies 92-89
- Gorbachev: Ukraine failed to act democratically
- Super Rugby Glance
- Gorbachev: Ukraine failed to act democratically
- SOCHI SCENE: Never enough
- Big Air a likely next step at Olympics
- Australian Results, SOC
- Australian Standings, SOC
- NBA LEADERS
- Russia: Ukraine should seek bailout loan from IMF
- SOCHI SCENE: Skating party
- LG said to sell new G Pro 2 phablet in Taiwan in April
- Japanese in Taiwan to mark 3rd anniversary of Tohoku quake
- Speedskating at Sochi: it's all about the Dutch
- SOCHI SCENE: Out of the limelight
- Amateur Minjee Lee wins Women's Victorian Open
- KMT condemns toppling of Sun Yat-sen statue
- Legkov leads Russian sweep of 50K race at Olympics
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Far from Sochi, North Koreans hone skiing skills
- Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- Legkov leads Russian sweep of 50K race at Olympics
- Bomb hits Syria field hospital near Turkish border
- SOCHI SCENE: Russia clinches medals title
- SOCHI SCENE: Those rings, redux
- German foreign minister hopeful on US surveillance
- Iraqi helicopter crash kills 4-member crew
- Russia clinches medals title
- Talk of the Day - Taipei mayor hopefuls under scrutiny
- South Africa vs. Australia scores
- South Africa sets Australia 448 to win
- US-South Korea war games loom over Korean reunions
- CAS dismisses men's skicross appeal against France
- South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Shiffrin, Miller make Sochi skiing 1 for the ages
- Bangladeshi Islamists snatched from police
- Voters choose mayor of tense Kosovo town, 4th
- US-South Korea war games loom over Korean reunions
- KMT has electoral advantage in northern Taiwan: analysts
- Pope to prelates: no intrigue, favoritism, gossip
- China dispatches pollution inspectors amid bad air
- Bomb kills 7 in northwest Pakistan
- Taiwan's mainland affairs chief to meet China's cross-strait negotiator
- SOCHI SCENE: 3 medals, 3 quotes
- SOCHI SCENE: Kim's farewell
- Samsung's new smartwatches have fitness features
- Four female coastguard troops posted at Taiping Island
- Samsung's new smartwatches have fitness features
- SOCHI SCENE: Bach's speech
- Nordqvist beats Inbee to win LPGA Thailand
- Zubkov wins double bobsled gold for Russia
- Military planning aircraft takeoff, landing drill on freeway
- Saudi Arabia reports 1 more death from new virus
- Zubkov wins double bobsled gold for Russia
- Olympic Records
- Bach hails 'amazing' transformation of Sochi
- Bjoerndalen's farewell highlights Olympic biathlon
- Marni seized by Nomadic spirit
- Taichung mayoral election seen as barometer of national trend
- Champion Spain has comfortable draw for Euro 2016
- Evolution in US cellphone plans over past year
- Amid shake-up, US cell carriers look to new models
- Sweden goes for gold without Nicklas Backstrom
- Award-winning radio hosts working to inspire young playwrights
- Microsoft plans spring Windows update
- Tutu urges Uganda's Museveni against anti-gay bill
- Microsoft plans spring Windows update
- Barcelona to miss defender Pique for 2 weeks
- Sevilla wins 1-0 at Rayo to end 6-game winless run
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- BC-TEN--Open 13 Results, TEN
- Developers: Israeli gas to be sold to Jordan
- SOCHI SCENE: Ho-hum gold game?
- Deserts Chang's Taipei concerts draw packed audience
- Sochi activists detained ahead of closing ceremony
- Spain: ETA verification panel probed in court
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Farewell, Sochi! Russia closes costliest Olympics
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- Farewell, Sochi! Russia closes costliest Olympics
- Verona holds on to beat Livorno 3-2 in Serie A
- Qualifying groups for Euro 2016
- Dortmund midfielder Sven Bender out for 10 weeks
- KMT seeks to break through DPP stranglehold in southern Taiwan
- Sunday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Men's Olympics Hockey
- Canada beats Sweden 3-0 for Olympic hockey gold
- Canada 3, Sweden 0
- SOCHI SCENE: Price's saves
- German Standings, SOC
- Sunday's Winter Olympic Medalists
- Canada beats Sweden 3-0 for Olympic hockey gold
- USA's Steven Holcomb wins 2 bronze medals in Sochi
- German FM calls on Israel to make tough decisions
- Canadians rule hockey as Olympic flame fades
- SOCHI SCENE: Crosby's goal up close
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Greek Results, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- Fogt gets 1st Olympic medal of US bobsled career
- Ibrahimovic scores 3 as PSG wins 4-2 at Toulouse
- Winter Olympic Medalists
- BC-AP Olympic Digest
- SOCHI SCENE: Stalin's Dacha
- Israeli prisoner seizes gun, shoots 3 guards
- US officials defend team performance in Sochi
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - February 24
- Sean Lien announces for Taipei City Mayor’s race
- MOF to announce plan to tackle rising public debts
- Two cases of measles confirmed among immigrant children
- Two cases of measles confirmed among immigrant children
- Pingchen police officer mulls private suit against county councilor
- Taiwanese pianist Rueibin Chen to appear in Beverly Hills
- Chinese director Jia Zhangke to visit Taiwan next month
- Thai: 3 killed in clash between government and anti-government protestors
- 7 killed and 37 injured by bridge collapse in Vietnam
- MOI to ban civil servants traveling to China for trainings
- China accused of using water cannon on Philippine
- January industrial output down 1.78%
- Indonesia: 11 killed by landslides in Papua province
- Taiwan records growth in trade and food services sales in January
- Six Changhua factories charged for discharging polluted water
- Japanese actors happy to appear in Taiwan baseball film 'Kano'
- MOF announces plan to tackle rising public debts
- Taiwan, China working on cooperation in air pollution control
- Opposition blocks roads in Venezuelan capital
- Major companies not concerned by planned dividend tax credit cuts
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Mali: 800 workers chased from mine by 8 gunmen
- Liverpool work hard for 4-3 win against Swansea
- Gulbis upsets Tsonga to win Open 13 title
- Carbon monoxide detected at US mall eatery, 1 dead
- BC-TEN--Rio Open Results, TEN
- Remy scores last-minute winner for Newcastle
- High court climate case looks at US agency's power
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe celebrates 90th birthday
- Sunday's Highlights at the Sochi Olympics
- House panel chair seeks "El Chapo's" extradition
- Blame Canada: Their game, their gold again
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- South Africa vs. Australia Result
- SOCHI SCENE: Rings, take 2
- Frankfurt held 0-0 by 10-man Bremen in Bundesliga
- High court climate case looks at US agency's power
- On home ice and snow, Russians win medals tally
- Ajax beats AZ Alkmaar 4-0 in Dutch league
- High court climate case looks at EPA's power
- Egypt prosecutor says ex-president spied for Iran
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- SOCHI SCENE: Cutting loose
- Column: A pop quiz for things learned in Sochi
- Hockey-crazed Canadians celebrate Olympic gold
- US killer in Israeli prison shot dead in gunbattle
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Rice: Progress in search for Benghazi attackers
- Kiss says it won't play at Rock Hall induction
- Estonian prime minister is resigning
- Kiss says it won't play at Rock HOF induction
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Noted Iranian filmmaker makes first US visit
- Tottenham loses 1-0 at Norwich, 6 points off top 4
- SOCHI SCENE: 'We leave as friends'
- SOCHI SCENE: On to PyeongChang
- SOCHI SCENE: Sealed with a kiss
- 'Lego Movie' lead builds, No. 1 for third weekend
- SOCHI SCENE: Flame out
- Day, Dubuissson advance to finals at Match Play
- SOCHI SCENE: Flame out
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- More judges in Guyana to cut backlog of cases
- Oldest-known Holocaust survivor dies at 110
- Nara defeats Zakopalova for first singles title
- Liverpool beats Swansea 4-3, maintains title push
- Documents at Ukraine leader's home detail spending
- Rock star Hagar talks rum and coffee table books
- Dolce&Gabbana, a Sicilian fairytale
- Guzman not likely to be in US court soon
- Yanks, Gardner agree on $52 million, 4-year deal
- Avalanche buries 2 snowmobilers, 1 killed
- 'Amish Mafia' star sentenced for suspended license
- Netflix reaches deal with Comcast
- PAOK beats Panthrakikos 3-0, keeps second place
- French troop killed in Cent African Republic crash
- 4 things to know about the Champions League
- Extremists return to torch Nigeria village, 3 dead
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Moroccan navy wounds Spaniard, boards boat
- 'Lego Movie' lead builds, No. 1 for third weekend
- Macedonia bomb near party office damages vehicles
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- 'Lego Movie' lead builds; No. 1 for third weekend
- Greek opposition leader: Debt haircut a must
- Much needed rain, snow to hit parched California
- Greek opposition leader: Debt haircut a must
- Porto loses 1-0 at home to Estoril in Portugal
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Madoff's ex-secretary plans to testify at NY trial
- Paula Deen says she's 'back in the saddle'
- Oil spill closes part of Miss. River in Louisiana
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Smartmatic technology delivers official results in record breaking time in Ecuador
- BC-TEN--Delray Beach Open by The Venetian Las Vegas Results, TEN
- Canada's Alena Sharp wins Symetra Tour opener
- Ex-Venezuelan general in armed standoff at home
- WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship Results
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Monday, March 3
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Toluca stays in touch with Mexico leader Cruz Azul
- Bills tackle US problem of untested rape kits
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Collins becomes 1st openly gay player in NBA
- NBA Capsules
- Capsizing death toll rises to 8 Haitians
- CNN says Piers Morgan's talk show is ending
- Sean Lien announces bid for Taipei mayor
- Match Play at a glance
- Marin Cilic wins Delray Beach Open
- Sean Lien announces bid for Taipei mayor (update 1)
- January shipments of large-sized panels continue decline
- ZTE Launches Cloud UniCore Solution
- Japan looks to wrest Asian club crown from China
- ZTE Launches the World's First Virtualised Cloud NF Solution for Multi-Radio Access Technology
- Shots fired at Colombia leftist candidate's convoy
- United Daily News: Take earthquakes seriously
- Earnhardt Jr. wins 2nd Daytona 500 a decade later
- Asia stocks drop on China economy jitters
- Landslides kill 11 in Indonesia's Papua province
- Uganda's president to sign anti-gay bill Monday
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- Analogix Announces Availability of SlimPort-4K Product Line-Up
- Silicon Image Enters Small Cell Wireless Backhaul Market with Industry
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America
- Mexico experts sight endangered 'water monster'
- Officials: Wiretaps, aides led to drug lord arrest
- Landslides kill 11 in Indonesia's Papua province
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Daytona 500 Results
- 'Avatar' actor Sam Worthington arrested in NYC
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Daytona 500 Results
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Taiwan shares close down 0.5%
- High school students praised for helping ailing stranger
- Oil price rises as US cold forecast to return
- Slain Afghan soldiers memorialized in Kabul
- Polio-like illness a mystery in California
- Documentary 'Beyond Beauty' to be screened abroad for first time
- Collins becomes 1st openly gay player in NBA
- US economists divided over pace of Fed tapering
- LG to offer its first smartwatch this year
- Clippers show West title credentials, beat Thunder
- Philippine Muslim rebel commander arrested
- Bjoergen, Cologna star in cross-country in Sochi
- Expway
- Seafaring drug smugglers challenge US Coast Guard
- Sean Lien enters race for Taipei mayorship
- Honda taps woman to board, promotes foreigner
- Ukraine: Yanukovych reportedly seen in Crimea
- MHL Consortium Announces More Than Half a Billion MHL Products Have Shipped Worldwide
- GCT Semiconductor Powers New 4G LTE Gateway Developed for Cyfrowy Polsat and Plus in Poland
- GCT Semiconductor, Direct Beam and Alpha Networks Develop Innovative Fixed LTE Wireless Router
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Nets' Collins becomes NBA's 1st openly gay player
- Hospital of last resort in Pakistan faces closure
- Ukraine: Yanukovych reportedly seen in Crimea
- PlayPhone
- Philippine Muslim rebel commander arrested
- Sony showcases phone with ultra-HD video recording
- Bridge collapse kills 7 in northern Vietnam
- Sony showcases phone with ultra-HD video recording
- China accused of using water cannon on Filipinos
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei forex
- Woman to do community service for abusing pet cat
- Nokia targets emerging markets with Android phone
- Talk of the Day -- PBS: 60 years of service
- Nokia targets emerging markets with Android phone
- Police: Freed militant shot to death in Bangladesh
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0845 GMT, AP
- Dozens of detained outside Moscow court
- OT Innovates in Mobile Security with FIDO Authentication
- Ex-US Rep. Mel Reynolds deported from Zimbabwe
- Sochi cleans up as world leaves Olympics behind
- 'Which (blank) are you?' Online quizzes go viral
- India won't use tough law against Italian marines
- Thuraya Debuts Its First Dedicated Vehicular Broadband Terminal
- Sochi cleans up as world leaves Olympics behind
- Dozens detained outside Moscow court
- Foreign pastor recognized for helping drug addicts
- Enea AB: Enea Demonstrates M2M Middleware on ARM-Based Software Defined Server for Cloud Applications at MWC
- World stocks drop on China economy jitters
- India won't use tough law against Italian marines
- Future of multibillion Sochi investment unclear
- Canada's Olympic hockey win could be NHL farewell
- Protesting workers scuffle with police in Cyprus
- ZTE Makes a Grand Entrance to Mobile World Congress With the Launch of the Ultra Slim Grand Memo II LTE
- Financial shares in Taiwan tumble, dragging market down
- Ko Wen-je issue remains headache for DPP
- Spain: Migrants make violent border crossing bid
- HSBC sees profits rise as it benefits from cuts
- CNN says Piers Morgan's talk show is ending
- ZTE Launches Two New Firefox OS Phones in the ZTE Open Series
- Pakistan starts defense of Asia Cup vs. Sri Lanka
- Eurozone inflation stable at low level in January
- Real's long wait over as it goes top in Spain
- Bailout inspectors back in Greece
- Electric buses to go into service in southern Taiwan
- 5 things to know about Olympiakos-Man United
- Police: US killer shot guards with smuggled gun
- HTC remains No. 2 brand in Taiwan market: poll
- Egypt: Military-backed government resigns
- CSL Switches On Hong Kong
- Cross-border raid kills 4 in Ivory Coast
- Officials: Gunmen kill leader in Pakistani Taliban
- Egypt: Military-backed government resigns
- Egypt: Military-backed government resigns
- BC-TEN--Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- Activists: Syrian aircraft hit homes near Damascus
- Climate case at Supreme Court looks at EPA's power
- German business optimism at highest since mid-2011
- AP Interview: Gorbachev calls for Ukraine unity
- Sony introduces new smartphone in Spain, Taiwan
- Finance ministry mulling big cut in tax credit on dividends
- Madoff's former secretary may testify at NYC trial
- Japan distances itself from right-wing statements
- UK wants retrial of UK DJ acquitted of assault
- WhatsApp will add voice to messaging service
- Chloramphenicol-containing oral antibiotics off market in Taiwan
- Shaken Dortmund has tough trip to Russia
- Backers of 'Allegiance' embrace innovation
- Moenchengladbach signs US midfielder Johnson
- Children become latest victims of Thai violence
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1215 GMT, AP
- Kerry Kennedy drugged-driving trial to open in NY
- W Taipei, Regent Taipei popular with foreign celebrities: website
- Russia questions Ukrainian government's legitimacy
- US defense chief to propose big Army budget cuts
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Somali army invading Mogadishu homes after attack
- Wolff gets rare chance for female driver in F1
- Russia questions Ukrainian government's legitimacy
- Wolff gets rare chance for female driver in F1
- Many new phones coming, but Samsung hogs limelight
- Pope takes 1st step to reform of Vatican finance
- Proposed tax hike on financial services draws mixed reviews
- Novartis meningitis vaccine used at 2nd US campus
- Greek olives face squeeze in efficiency drive
- Greek prison hospital inmates protest conditions
- Adm. Nimitz's WWII diary to be published online
- -AP Sports Digest, AP
- Singer's agency vows legal action over threatening letter
- Scania owners hesitant about VW's $9.2 billion bid
- Review: Phish's Gordon creates accessible sound
- Hosts' real Olympic challenge: after the games
- Italy's new premier asks Parliament to support him
- Noah Emmerich as a spy hunter with scruples, flaws
- US stock futures rising on deal making
- Barca pays ?13.5m to tax authorities over Neymar
- Men's Wearhouse lifts takeover bid for Jos A Bank
- EBay responds to Icahn, says sticking with PayPal
- Mali: 5 bodies discovered near military barracks
- Dingell, longest-serving US congressman, to retire
- US stocks open higher on new wave of dealmaking
- Two Chinese women arrested in Kinmen for prostitution
- Pilot truck cargo pre-inspection program to start
- 'Wolfenstein': 5 ways it's being reinvented
- Police dismiss Norwegian mass killer's complaints
- Yanukovych crosses Ukraine, looking for refuge
- US weighs risks of 3-person embryo fertilization
- Finance minister describes tax reform plan as giving back
- Tainan City to hold vandalists accountable
- Arizona businesses want veto of bill angering gays
- Indian army says 7 rebels killed in Kashmir
- Czech coach Alois Hadamczik resigns after Sochi
- White House: Yanukovych not actively Ukraine head
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - February 25
- Premier: new fiscal plan has nothing to do with election
- If the Four Tigers of Asia no longer exist, what lies ahead for Taiwan?
- Taiwan-Hungary working holiday pact to take effect in June
- Obama approves nuclear deal in Vietnam
- Taiwanese wins title of Asia's 'Best Female Chef'
- Opposition recruits attorneys to counter Lien
- Wu Yu-sheng: 45 Death Row inmates should be executed
- Superb strawberry sweets at the Humble House Taipei
- Mass recruitment fair at Grand Hyatt Taipei
- Managers in Lien Hui-hsin capsule case free on bail
- Myanmar: Anti-Rohingya policies released by rights group
- CDC proposes amendment to end deportation of HIV-positive foreigners
- Police prepare for protests during visit China envoy
- Bloody clash between government and anti-government protestors mars Bangkok tourism
- HTC announces new flagship handset Desire 816 at MWC
- Indian army says 7 rebels killed in Kashmir
- AP INTERVIEW: female party head doubts Egypt path
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1545 GMT
- Le Monde forced to pay Madrid 300,000 euros
- Respiratory failure named in deaths of 2 US SEALs
- Veronica Campbell-Brown cleared to return to track
- Top German diplomat criticizes Israeli policy
- Brazilian fan killed after attack from rival group
- GN ReSoundR Launches ReSound LiNX?, a Revolutionary Hearing Aid
- Lime illuminates gray at Armani in Milan
- Uruguayan painter, sculptor, architect Paez Vilaro
- Greek bus driver fined for banning Africans
- New host Seth Meyers lands at 'Late Night' Monday
- Fred added to Brazil's squad; Ronaldinho still out
- OSCE chief proposes contact group for Ukraine
- Uruguayan painter, sculptor, architect Paez Vilaro
- Actor Alec Baldwin contemplates leaving NYC
- Federer wins opener in Dubai
- Global Adoption of CMMI Performance Improvement Framework Continues to Rise
- Green light often highest hurdle on road to Oscars
- 70 Muslims killed in Central African Republic town
- Leaders, gays react to Uganda anti-gay bill
- 70 Muslims killed in Central African Republic town
- Mexico vigilantes mark 1st anniversary of uprising
- Libya: 7 Christian Egyptians shot dead in east
- UN: 400,000 displaced by southeast Congo attacks
- Moody
- How Crimea differs from the rest of Ukraine
- Jamaica school serves as cradle for island's music
- Stocks back in record territory after deal news
- Review: Dierks Bentley continues creative approach
- German rider Sinkewitz banned for 8 years
- AP chief urges governments to support free press
- Ford updating Focus compact to boost slow sales
- Former Avs star Milan Hejduk announces retirement
- Study: MERS virus infecting camels since 1992
- Ovechkin to join Capitals for practice on Tuesday
- Armani left holding the proverbial bag
- Attorney for Harold Ramis says actor has died
- UN proposal would sanction peace spoilers in Yemen
- BC-TEN--Brasil Tennis Cup Results, TEN
- Former Los Angeles Times editor Thomas dies
- One-day tickets at Disney World now more expensive
- Greek Jewish community seeks return of Nazi ransom
- Expect an Oscars filled with music, heroes, Ellen
- 'Barefoot Bandit' documentary mix of fact and lore
- Graceland exhibit gives glimpse into young Elvis
- Muslims seek refuge in C. African Republic church
- Zuckerberg talks WhatsApp, Internet access for all
- Convictions of 5 Italians thrown out in CIA case
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Rankings
- BC-TEN--ATP Leaders, TEN
- WTA Schedule
- Florida groups criticize UN over cholera lawsuit
- BC-TEN--WTA Leaders, TEN
- Samsung unveils phone with heart-rate monitor
- AP names chief of AP's Arabic language service
- Greek Results, SOC
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Support for World Cup plummets in Brazil
- Cuba says cigar sales up 8 percent in 2013
- Preds goalie Rinne cleared for increased activity
- Ski jumper Morgenstern ends season after Olympics
- Fiorentina snatches 2-2 draw at Parma in Serie A
- US reviews Ugandan relations after anti-gay law
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Injured England No 8 Billy Vunipola out of 6N
- Colombia candidate stays in campaign after attack
- PayPal and Samsung Allow Consumers to Shop and Pay with Fingerprint Authentication on New Samsung Galaxy S5
- Fiorentina snatches 2-2 draw at Parma in Serie A
- Ready to rock you: Imagine Dragons talk success
- 3 Algerian parties call for election boycott
- Review: Beck mixes orchestral magic on new album
- Obama to act on Keystone in 'a couple of months'
- Rust-proof Marquez going to a 4th World Cup
- Oil rises, but natural gas sinks in volatile trade
- Rate falls on 3-month Treasury bills
- ASQ World Conference to Offer Proven Results, Best Practices for Quality
- Mexico capo's arrest unlikely to slow top cartel
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Robin Thicke, Paula Patton ending marriage
- Ovary removal aids high-risk women but at what age
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Wheat gains on forecast for more cold weather
- US PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- US LPGA Tour Schedule
- Jamaica panel to examine bloody 2010 security raid
- Chile aids stranded Korean ship in Antarctica
- US stocks end higher but fall short of record high
- BC-TEN--Brasil Open 2014 Results, TEN
- World Golf Ranking
- Bahamas police search for fugitive pilot
- A big win, and new set of priorities for Jason Day
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Judge sets deadline for Bieber video objections
- Report: Israeli airstrikes hit eastern Lebanon
- Obama approves nuclear cooperation with Vietnam
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Aid group says Afghan medical needs not being met
- US stocks end higher but fall short of record high
- Collins finds a welcoming home in Nets locker room
- Turkish PM's office denies corruption tapes
- Former Fed chair Ben Bernanke working on book
- President Obama congratulates Italy's new premier
- Landmark US Hispanic study may give longevity clue
- Ukraine's UN envoy says no coup against Yanukovych
- World War II hero Walter Ehlers dies at 92
- More radiation detected near New Mexico nuke site
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- What's ahead for drug kingpin Joaquin Guzman?
- Hull wins replay to set up FA Cup QF vs Sunderland
- Villarreal's late heroics earn 2-1 win at Espanyol
- Blue Jackets put Russia's Tyutin on injured list
- BC-TEN--Abierto Mexicano TELCEL presentado por HSBC Results, TEN
- What's ahead for drug kingpin Joaquin Guzman?
- US agents, Puerto Rico police seize cocaine haul
- US agents, Puerto Rico police seize cocaine haul
- Amanda Bynes pleads no contest to reckless driving
- Getting a clearer picture on Netflix-Comcast deal
- Schiavone ousted in 1st round in Brazil
- Racing manager, 3 vets exit scandal-hit Godolphin
- US family adopts 4 kids amid Ukraine violence
- Former space shuttle astronaut Dale Gardner dies
- US judge mulls sending phone hacking case to UK
- LinkedIn to launch site in Chinese
- Souza upsets Haase in 1st round of Brazil Open
- Boyd Corporation Acquires Brady Die-Cut Business in Industry-Shaping Deal
- 5 classic comedies Harold Ramis helped create
- Transgender rights repeal misses California ballot
- Transgender rights repeal misses California ballot
- Tuesday, March 4
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Chardy and Sela advanced in Acapulco
- Toshiba Introduces New Healthcare Business Strategy
- Tribe's lawyer: Eviction related to missing funds
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Baby on the way for Jimmy Kimmel and new wife
- Polio-like illness a mystery in California
- Australia flags more foreign ownership of Qantas
- Ohio governor honors imprisoned Cleveland women
- Passenger charged with punching flight attendant
- Albom to help rebuild libraries in Philippines
- Talk of the day -- Sean Lien, Ko Wen-je in neck-and-neck race
- Jimmy Fallon to swim Polar Plunge in Chicago
- Toshiba Develops World's Fastest Device Controller for Embedded NAND Flash Memory Module Compliant with JEDEC UFS Ver.2.0 Standa
- Toshiba Starts Sample Shipments of Low Power Consumption ICs for BluetoothR Smart Devices
- Japan energy plan to keep nuke as important source
- ZTE Wins Two Great GTI Awards Showing Its Leading Position in the TD-LTE Market
- Sina plans New York IPO for Weibo microblog
- LED light bulb prices projected to continue downward trend
- United Daily News: Make way for high-quality mayoral campaign
- Taiwanese band Mayday heads to Amsterdam after rocking Paris
- Japan farm tariffs may stymie US-led trade deal
- Top Mexico cartel to keep on despite capo capture
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Asada contemplating extending career after Sochi
- US prosecutors jockeying to try captured drug lord
- Pakistani aircraft pound militants in northwest
- LinkedIn to launch site in Chinese
- Philippines protest Chinese water cannon attack
- Rights group publishes anti-Rohingya policies
- Taiwan shares close up 0.17%
- Taiwan set to take delivery of more Apache helicopters in March
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- Obama to announce new manufacturing hubs
- NBA Capsules
- Biden at center of US diplomacy with Ukraine
- Forecast for Taiwan's manufacturing output raised
- Website of Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox offline
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Biden at center of US diplomacy with Ukraine
- Congress skeptical about plan to shrink military
- As tearful Korean reunions end, more seen unlikely
- Ukraine starts campaign for presidential elections
- Sri Lanka rejects probe call by UN rights chief
- Congress skeptical about plan to shrink military
- Pollution hides Beijing skies; statues get masks
- Clippers extend winning run by beating Pelicans
- Pollution worsens in Beijing as statues don masks
- Anti-India protesters clash with police in Kashmir
- Polio-like illnesses called a 'rare phenomenon'
- ZTE Zing Series Including ZTE Blade Q Mini Wins Coveted 2014 iF International Design Award
- US nuclear dump officials say environment is safe
- BlackBerry announces new phones, services
- Enea AB: Enea
- Sri Lanka bats first vs. Pakistan in Asia Cup
- Control Yuan president applauds tax raise
- French automakers seek to catch up in China
- German exports drive Q4 growth
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0815 GMT, AP
- Uganda tabloid prints list of 'top' homosexuals
- Oil falls to near $102 a barrel
- Review: New Samsungs will appeal to fitness fans
- Group wants heart attack warning on testosterone
- Official: Iran has studied Israeli strike tactics
- ZTE launches 4K p60 Ultra HD STB
- Pro-green Taipei mayoral potential questions Chinese cancellation
- UK police arrest 4 on suspicion of terrorism
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei forex
- Forecast for Taiwan's manufacturing output raised (update)
- Violence spreads to another Bangkok protest site
- Israeli police enter holy site to disperse riot
- Madrid has poor record in Germany ahead of Schalke
- OT and Ficosa Reveal an Emergency Call System for the Russian Automotive Market at MWC 2014
- Leader of Syrian militant group challenges rivals
- Asian Champions League Glance, SOC
- Execution of death row inmates deliberated: Justice Minister
- Taiwan one of the region's easiest destinations: U.S. travel guide
- Opposition calls for investigation into Turkish PM
- China labels Japan a 'trouble maker'
- Anti-Obama protesters in Manila clash with police
- ZTE Announces New High-Speed LTE Advanced CAT6 Mobile Hotspot Device
- UN: Palestinians in Syrian camp are 'traumatized'
- Global stocks mostly lower as China jitters linger
- Sochi court convicts local activists
- Taiwan creates its first space-based GPS receiver
- Transparency key to environmental policy: U.K. expert
- Far EasTone unveils own-branded phones to push 3G upgrades
- Pistorius trial: Parts to be broadcast live
- Taiwan shares gain slightly on sluggish turnover
- 50,000 Somali kids at risk: UN, govt ask for help
- 3 Chadian soldiers killed in C. African Republic
- WIN Consortium Appoints Winston and Strawn LLP as Official Legal Counsel
- Jazztel and ZTE Ready for 10G PON Commercial Launch
- Swedish minister meets gay activists in Uganda
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority Joins 60 Speakers at CARTES Asia Secure Connexions in Hong Kong
- China leader's stroll in Beijing alley sparks buzz
- France's Pantheon opens to all (selfies welcome)
- 5 things to know for Galatasaray vs. Chelsea
- Uni-President expects new Hsinchu plant to generate NT$10 billion
- New Czech coach names squad for Norway friendly
- Lloyd Webber musical closing after 4 months
- Asian Champions League Results, SOC
- BC-TEN--Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- Twitch live game broadcasting coming to Xbox One
- Obama anunciara nuevos centros manufactureros
- New Czech coach names squad for Norway friendly
- No easy bailout plan for struggling Ukraine
- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Scores
- Lloyd Webber musical closing after 4 months
- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Thirimanne century lifts Sri Lanka to 296-6
- Taiwan to host largest-ever eco-fair in March
- Transparency key to environmental policy: U.K. expert (update)
- Charity concert to mark 3rd anniversary of Japan quake, tsunami
- Dozens of students killed in Nigerian school
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1200 GMT, AP
- Panic in Indian city with leopard on the prowl
- Taiwan reports crayfish plague to world animal health body
- Japanese singer Masaharu Fukuyama to promote Taiwan tourism
- Cyprus sees limited power outages amid protest
- Dozens of students killed in Nigerian school
- SMARTRAC introduces new NTAG213 NFC tags offering features like NFC Forum N-Mark compatibility and UID mirror functionality
- Austria's Hosiner bypassed for Uruguay game
- Nepal PM names coalition partner's choice to post
- Gamble and Huff to be honored at Songwriters Hall
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Phone makers look to emerging markets for growth
- Austria's Hosiner bypassed for Uruguay game
- Concordia's disgraced captain OK'd to go aboard
- EU revises growth forecasts up slightly
- Majority of kindergarten-age children not sleeping enough: study
- Director reimagines Borodin's 'Prince Igor'
- Sunni anger in Lebanon against army grows
- Addivant to Launch Its First Customer Formulation Center in China
- Pathway Genomics Acquires FDA-Cleared Illumina MiSeqDx Next-Generation Sequencing Systems
- Rebekah Brooks: I felt 'horror' at Dowler hacking
- Spain PM: Economy to grow by 1 percent in 2014
- EU revises growth forecasts up slightly
- Kaohsiung reports first hantavirus infection this year
- Israeli PM deflects report on Lebanon airstrikes
- Rebekah Brooks: I felt 'horror' at Dowler hacking
- Elaine Stritch returns to really 'tell the truth'
- Migrants say Australia sent them back on lifeboat
- China arrests Uighur scholar on secession charge
- Ucrani: Ex jefe de gabinete es herido de bala, dice su vocero
- Ousted Nigerian banker: How many billions missing?
- Taiwan, China to sign 2 more pacts at Taipei meeting
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Obama: Ramis' movies made him root for underdog
- Russian opposition activist convicted for protest
- Westward shift by Ukraine would be momentous event
- FC Seoul makes strong start to Asian Champs league
- Heinz Foundation honors 5 with $250K awards
- When Mobile and Retail Come Together: OT and Ingenico Demonstrate NFC Couponing at MWC
- US home prices dip for second straight month
- Heinz Foundation honors 5 with $250K awards
- Del Potro retires with wrist injury in Dubai
- Ibrahimovic & Bayern Munich top football poll
- Former military officer asks for possible probation
- George Lucas, wife donate $25M to US school
- AP Exclusive: Few Army women want combat jobs
- JPMorgan to cut 8,000 jobs this year
- US stock futures flat ahead of data
- Egypt's interim president names new premier
- Chinese advance team arrives in Taiwan for cross-strait talks
- Most Taiwanese approve of Wang-Zhang meet results: MAC poll
- Egypt jails 220 ousted Morsi supporters
- 11 die in Thai construction accident
- Raymond Felton of Knicks arrested on gun charges
- Home Depot 4Q mixed, boosts quarterly dividend
- French mull prolonged stay in C. African Republic
- German cartoonist regrets Zuckerberg caricature
- US stocks open lower ahead of confidence report
- Bellamy Young thrives in 'Scandal' love triangle
- 11 die in Thai construction accident
- Maritz Travel Company Expands Global Capabilities
- Burlesque bump-and-grind booming across US
- Norwegian arms firm charged with corruption
- Mourinho hits out at media over private comments
- Iraq: Baghdad car bombing kills at least 8 people
- Plague wipes out redclaw crayfish larvae
- Crash hurts Salma Hayek's brother, kills passenger
- US consumer confidence dips slightly in February
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory
- Review: 'Influx' is thought-provoking novel
- Quotes from voters in this week's AP football poll
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - February 26
- Lee Hong-yuan declines new post, out at MOI
- Interior Minister Lee Hong-yuan to resign
- Chen Wei-jen appointed new Interior Minister
- Jan. jobless rate drops to 4.02%; real wages set 15-year record low
- Taiwan's president calls for regional code of conduct (update)
- DPP slams Cabinet reshuffle
- CIB investigator, mistress charged with accepting bribes
- Vietnamese dissident attacked ahead of diplomat meeting
- Nan Shan Life Insurance denies report of large layoffs
- President Ma praises wealth tax
- US military may consider arms sales to Myanmar
- Filipino anti-Obama protesters clash with polices in Manila
- BlackBerry to release a low-cost phone in Indonesia in April
- DPP Taipei mayoral TV debate on March 9
- Pollution control not part of cross-strait meteorological pact
- Taiwan screens latest accords with China to ensure security: official
- Guitarist Franny Beecher of rock's Comets dies
- Top lawmaker vows to protect Russians in Ukraine
- Dutch authorities seek criminal couple in Germany
- Canadian doctor sentenced for sexual assault
- Israel, Germany disagree over Iran nuclear talks
- Bulgaria slams Ukraine for regional language ban
- Pope's envoy for Legion ends mandate
- Sri Lanka beats Pakistan by 12 runs in Asia Cup
- Geithner memoir to be called 'Stress Test'
- Thirimanne & Malinga spur Sri Lanka to victory
- BC-TEN--Brasil Tennis Cup Results, TEN
- Official: Suicide bomber kills 7 in Afghanistan
- Canadian doctor sentenced for sexual assault
- TiVo founders try to reprogram Internet video
- Beck releases first of 2 planned albums in 2014
- Mayweather set to face Maidana on May 3
- Obama, Karzai discuss stalled security agreement
- Barca look to keep Neymar saga from affecting play
- US says military engagement key for Myanmar reform
- Thirimanne & Malinga spur Sri Lanka to victory
- NY trooper thought Kennedy had medical problem
- Calgon Carbon Awarded Contract for Drinking Water Treatment in Seoul, South Korea
- Analyst doubles price target, boosts Tesla shares
- In Cuba, trend seen away from eccentric names
- US stocks struggle higher in choppy trading
- What's a bitcoin? A look at the digital currency
- Renzi announces trip to Tunis
- World Golf Glance
- Official: US expelling 3 Venezuelan diplomats
- Ex-IOC chief Rogge receives honorary knighthood
- 20 charged in Puerto Rico mortgage fraud scheme
- C. African Republic orphans walk to safety alone
- US state readies for 4th execution in 4 months
- Ukraine currency hits record low amid uncertainty
- Bayou region offers different kind of Mardi Gras
- Geithner memoir to be called 'Stress Test'
- Crash hurts Salma Hayek's brother, kills passenger
- Navy relieves commander of grounded ship
- George Lucas, wife donate $25M to Chicago school
- Consumer Reports names Tesla Model S its top pick
- South Beach can deliver on hole-in-the-wall dining
- James expects to rejoin Heat lineup Thursday
- Sudan leader arrives in Congo despite warrants
- Audra McDonald coming back to Broadway as Lady Day
- US official: No need to defend discriminatory laws
- Audra McDonald coming back to Broadway as Lady Day
- Palestinian film spotlights Israeli Arab identity
- Iranian teacher builds robot to teach prayer
- Audra McDonald coming back to Broadway as Lady Day
- Freedom for IRA man linked to 1982 Hyde Park bomb
- UN chief urges repeal of Uganda anti-gay law
- BC-TEN--Brasil Open 2014 Results, TEN
- Freedom for IRA man linked to 1982 Hyde Park bomb
- Iranian teacher builds robot to teach prayer
- US couple strike $10 million gold-coin bonanza
- Disney launches digital movies app
- Dortmund wins 4-2 at Zenit in Champions League
- UN: Syrians to be world's biggest refugee group
- A summary of rebel groups fighting in Syria
- Russian gays marry, will seek asylum in Argentina
- Champions League Glance, SOC
- Champions League Results, SOC
- First Colorado taxes reported from pot sales
- APNewsBreak: US docks Asiana Airlines over crash
- Motion: Guam jurors posted trial details online
- Pope's envoy for Legion ends mandate
- Sweden beats Norway to win World Cup team event
- Sports court confirms it cleared Campbell-Brown
- Former owner of '65 Beetle never stopped grieving
- French Standings, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- GM adds 588,000 vehicles to ignition switch recall
- Comau Member of American Lightweight Materials Manufacturing Innovation Institute (ALMMII)
- APNewsBreak: Asiana Airlines penalized over crash
- Brazil upset with Adidas' World Cup T-shirts
- Rick Warren acts on mental health in son's death
- Bordeaux beats Lorient 3-2
- 'El Chapo' could stay strong inside Mexican prison
- Brazil upset with Adidas' World Cup T-shirts
- Bordeaux beats Lorient 3-2
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- 600-plus business groups press for immigration
- Another death in Venezuela protest violence
- US-Ukraine soccer on March 5 moved to Cyprus
- Surgery, wigs, tape: Stars' red carpet secrets
- US-Ukraine soccer on March 5 moved to Cyprus
- Ukraine-US friendly on March 5 moved to Cyprus
- Spain's Repsol accepts $5B for Argentine unit
- Neighbors foil attempt to steal wall, Banksy mural
- Oil and natural gas fall on weather forecasts
- US, Britain reject East-West divide in Ukraine
- Party quits ruling coalition, gov't can survive
- US museum eyes influences of Indian-Americans
- US weighs unknowns of 3-person embryo technique
- Former boxing world champion killed in Venezuela
- Bakery apologizes for bad taste Pistorius cookies
- A slight loss for US stocks after a choppy day
- Soybeans rise to highest level in five months
- Match Play future up in the air
- Bakery apologizes for bad taste Pistorius cookies
- Adidas stops selling sexy Brazil World Cup shirts
- A sign that US preschooler obesity is falling?
- Man United loses 2-0 to Olympiakos
- Cecilia Chiang: The root of Chinese food in US
- 16th-century Korean paintings found in Honolulu
- Puerto Rico archbishop: 5 abuse cases being probed
- US Congress signals tough fight for Pentagon plan
- Founder of Liberation Theology hailed at Vatican
- Head of Tiger Woods' foundation leaves for tour
- Champions League Results, SOC
- Champions League Glance, SOC
- 16th-century Korean paintings found in Honolulu
- Rosemary Harris to star in Stoppard's 'Indian Ink'
- NYC Council steps away from St. Patrick's parade
- Scottish Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- Collapse of exchange spells trouble for bitcoin
- Panel faults US gov't over offshore tax evasion
- Pakistan poised for offensive in North Waziristan
- Diplomats ponder aid to Lebanon in Syria's wake
- Haiti judge: US citizen faces trafficking charges
- Soybeans rise to highest level in five months
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs' game change
- Man gets 8 months for One Direction bomb threat
- NY police probe shooting of popular businessman
- PARIS: Gwyneth Paltrow designer opens shows
- Rose withdraws from Honda Classic
- Ex-President Carter planning trip to Venezuela
- Panel faults US gov't over offshore tax evasion
- As I Lay Dying singer admits seeking wife's murder
- NY police probe shooting of popular businessman
- China would use coal plant to power Jamaica port
- BC-TEN--Abierto Mexicano TELCEL presentado por HSBC Results, TEN
- Elkington makes disparaging tweet about Sam
- Former Olympic champ Hackett to enter rehab in US
- Bank of America faces new housing, forex probes
- Former Olympic champ Hackett to enter rehab in US
- Morgan Stanley in preliminary deal to settle probe
- Zakopalova advances to 2nd round in Brazil Cup
- Wipro Wins Ten Year Integrated IT and BPO Contract from UK-based Carillion Plc
- Trending Near You: The
- Elkington makes disparaging tweet about Sam
- Confused Japanese tourists trigger highway pursuit
- Speed may be cause of Hayek brother's deadly crash
- Thomaz Bellucci reaches 2nd round in Brazil Open
- Zack Greinke no fan of Dodgers' Australia trip
- New Zealand will sell stake in 3rd power company
- PBS reporter Miles O'Brien recounts amputation
- Facing collapse, Ukraine a costly prize for West
- Baldwin becomes meddling newsman on 'Law & Order'
- Isner loses in the first round in Mexico
- Police officers arrested in car impound scheme
- Gossage upset with Formula One scheduling
- Taiwan shares open lower
- US reporter Miles O'Brien recounts amputation
- US Senate races may worsen conservative divide
- Wednesday, March 5
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Apple files appeal in e-book antitrust case
- NC could force Duke to move dump away from river
- Taiwan's president calls for code of conduct in East China Sea
- NASA turns research to California drought
- Neill left out of Australia squad for Ecuador
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings, HKN
- Taiwan jobless rate falls to 5-year low
- First New Year bird count in 30 years draws 1,000 participants
- Obama: Health insurance enrollment at 4 million
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- American Samoa governor recovering at hospital
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- Cabinet names six new members
- Samurai collection spawns museum, touring exhibit
- Ehrhoff scores 2 as Sabres beat Hurricanes 3-2
- Smithsonian eyes influences of Indian-Americans
- Shares of Bizlink jump on upbeat sales hopes, Tesla's gains
- Bieber bodyguard and driver arrested in Atlanta
- Jackson, Miss., Mayor Chokwe Lumumba dies at 66
- Prospects for Taiwan's digital camera shipments seen as gloomy
- 'El Chapo' not likely to be leaving Mexico soon
- Fingerprint security convenient, but not flawless
- HK economy forecast to grow up to 4 pct in 2014
- Vietnam dissident beaten ahead of diplomat meeting
- 5 things to know before Europa League matches
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Taiwan shares close up 0.29%
- Arizona governor returns home amid furor over bill
- Taiwan, China to start preparatory meeting for high-level talks
- Asian News Digest, AS
- US Supreme Court won't stop Missouri execution
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- Asian stock trading muffled by Wall Street fade
- Police officers arrested in car impound scheme
- NBA Capsules
- Hong Kong police say newspaper editor stabbed
- Airbus posts higher 2013 profit
- 2013 real wage declines to below 1998 level
- Taiwan jobless rate falls to 5-year low (update)
- Missouri executes man in '89 rape, killing of teen
- Kingpin's high-tech gadgetry helped him stay free
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Facing collapse, Ukraine a costly prize for West
- Obama seeking $300 billion for roads, railways
- Local bourse lifted by high-priced electronics stocks
- Tang Prize medal design contest announces 10 finalists
- Oil prices fall as market awaits US inventory data
- Indian navy sailors overcome by smoke; 2 missing
- Harden power Rockets to win at Kings
- Institute predicts 5 percent growth in local ICT output
- Talk of the Day -- Why the interior minister quit
- India to bowl first against Bangladesh in Asia Cup
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Taiwan looks to further cross-strait economic cooperation
- Benedict denies he was pressured to resign
- Obama threatens Karzai with full US withdrawal
- India to bowl first against Bangladesh in Asia Cup
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0800 GMT, AP
- Ukraine disbands police unit accused of violence
- Days after Asiana plane crash, families neglected
- Greek port workers strike over privatization plans
- Kerry Kennedy expected to testify in her NY trial
- Missouri executes man in '89 rape, killing of teen
- S. Sudan: Patients shot dead in hospital beds
- Budweiser brewer says fourth quarter profits rose
- Bahrain: 23-year-old detainee dies
- German consumers increasingly confident
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- SEF, ARATS see their roles remaining strong
- YouBike rental volume grows 10 times in one year
- Uganda health minister: Gays will get care
- German court nixes 3 percent hurdle for EU vote
- UN calls on Syrian warring sides to allow aid flow
- SEF, ARATS see their roles remaining strong (update)
- Scholars back President Ma's call for regional code of conduct
- Cabinet mulling plans to increase national holidays
- US Army study gives women taste of combat tasks
- Explosion hits Egypt gas pipeline in restive Sinai
- Hezbollah says Israel bombed its positions
- BC-10 Things to Know for Wednesday,February 26,ADVISORY
- Tang Prize medal contest finalists big names in design (update)
- China backs lawsuit over forced labor by Japanese
- BC-10 Things to Know for Wednesday,February 26,ADVISORY
- Spain: Flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucia dies at 66
- Asian Champions League Results, SOC
- Asian Champions League Glance, SOC
- Francis kisses 'mini-me' pope as Carnival starts
- TSMC ranks as 6th-largest R&D spender in IC industry
- EU accepts Visa concessions, ends antitrust probe
- BBC drama 'Ripper Street' rescued in Amazon deal
- United Daily News: If Nanjing can, why can't Tainan?
- ZTE Successfully Takes Over Network Operations for E-Plus Group in Germany
- London races to mark 60 years since Bannister mile
- 16 Taiwan universities enter world university subject rankings
- New Cabinet member appointed to handle TPP, RCEP issues
- Egypt sentences 26 to death for alleged Suez plot
- Turkish president OKs bill on judiciary powers
- Germany monitors jihadis battle-hardened in Syria
- Court orders arrest of key Indian business leader
- Bangladesh vs India Scores
- Kuwait detains 'stateless' rights demonstrators
- Thai leader's supporters chain anti-graft agency
- BC-TEN--Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- Germany monitors jihadis battle-hardened in Syria
- Pollution control not part of cross-strait meteorological pact (update)
- Captain Rahim ton lifts Bangladesh to 279-7
- Bangladesh vs India Scoreboard
- Austrian police: Russian murder suspect arrested
- Ex-Barclays traders appear on rate-rigging charges
- Kremlin orders test of combat readiness in west
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Justin Bieber jail video release is expected
- Hoffman's friend creates playwriting foundation
- Captain Rahim ton lifts Bangladesh to 279-7
- NATO head: No Afghan deal means no troops past '14
- Big changes ahead for frequent fliers on Delta
- Man charged with illegally importing pesticides from China
- Kaohsiung airport could serve as budget carrier base
- Ski jumper Iraschko-Stolz out after knee surgery
- Jeonbuk Motors beats Yokohama in ACL Group G clash
- Jordan MPs vote to expel Israeli ambassador
- Former Portugual captain Mario Coluna dead at 78
- Philip Morris International Comments on the Tobacco Products Directive Adoption by the European Parliament
- No Oscar nod, no problem: Whitaker works on craft
- German ex-minister faces probe in tip-off scandal
- Hamstrung from the start, Moyes fights on at Man U
- EU: No Swiss study exchange after immigration vote
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Latif appointed Pakistan cricket chief selector
- Chinese student pleads guilty in Seattle for crash
- Soundgarden signs on to iTunes Festival at SXSW
- Vladimir Ruzicka returns as Czech Republic coach
- Singer, restaurant get threatening letters
- Cambodia cracks down on e-cigarettes, shisha
- Court rejects compensation bid from Pechstein
- Kerry says Europeans should step up NATO support
- Liberia: Oil company investigated for bribery
- At trial, Rebekah Brooks denies hacking comment
- Zambia activist acquitted after pro-gay remarks
- Matuidi signs new contract with PSG until 2018
- Hagel says Europeans should step up NATO support
- With 'Broken Circle,' Belgium vies for first Oscar
- Middle-class Chinese dream of living in Taiwan: executive
- Dempsey: Military has job despite withdrawal talk
- Behaviorists: Dogs feel no shame despite the look
- Accidental invite to 61,000 caused Stockholm chaos
- US stocks open mixed
- EU lawmakers back tough new anti-smoking rules
- US bank earnings rise 17 pct as loan losses fall
- US sales of new homes up in January
- BC-TEN--Brasil Tennis Cup Results, TEN
- US Court allows Stanford Ponzi scheme suits
- UN authorizes sanctions against Yemen spoilers
- Gadget Watch: Noise reduction in new Sony phone
- NYC mayor to appear on CBS show 'The Good Wife'
- US sales of new homes up in January
- Barcelona coach Martino under fire
- Sweden's newborn princess to be named Leonore
- Adriano already in trouble in comeback attempt
- US stocks are mostly higher in early trading
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory
- GE pays $1.7 billion to Shinsei, reducing exposure
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - February 27
- Taiwan ships, aircraft drill inside China's ADIZ in East China Sea
- HTC ONE scoops global mobile award for best smartphone at MWC 2014
- Premier: limit road development in mountainous areas
- DPP: HK media threatened to muzzle critics of Beijing
- More job losses in a week; report says Taiwan IBM slashing 100 jobs
- Vietnam on high alert over bird flu
- Taiwan, China ink meteorology, seismic data agreements
- Free films at 228 Memorial Museum Friday
- Cambodia cracks down on e-cigarettes, shisha, official says
- Australian sends asylum seekers back to Indonesia by lifeboat
- Thailand: Yingluck faces charges of rice scheme
- Wellington Koo latest recipient of threatening package
- PTS to broadcast documentary of interracial marriages on March 1
- Echoes of Top Pot? Tripod King accused of false advertising
- Cloud Gate's 'Rice' premieres in London
- Local bourse ends higher on technical rebound
- IC tester MA-tek shares hit new record high on TI orders
- Southern Californian leaders react enthusiastically to Global launch of "An Era of Conscience"
- Global Launch of the Movement of Creating “An Era of Conscience”
- Incentives are coming for payments by phones
- Aragones Ave. to accompany Atletico's new stadium
- 5 arrested in slaying of Haiti activist: Police
- Sentence due for 2 guilty of UK soldier murder
- Incentives are coming for payments by phones
- Rise in killings of Palestinian women by relatives
- A dramatic journey for Nicholson in 'The Red Road'
- Sentence due for 2 guilty of UK soldier murder
- Guns N' Roses to perform at Golden Gods Awards
- Northern Ireland leader threatens to quit over IRA
- Poll: India's opposition BJP leads Congress party
- 2 aid workers injured in Mali land mine blast
- Injured Russian Olympic skier can't feel her legs
- 'Avatar' actor appears before NYC judge
- 16-year-old latest victim of Nigeria school attack
- India beats Bangladesh by 6 wickets in Asia Cup
- Poll: India's opposition BJP leads Congress party
- Ukraine's Maidan protest unites different beliefs
- German police arrest fugitive Dutch couple
- US urges Georgia to align with EU, NATO
- Czechs to treat wounded Ukrainians
- Greek PM lays out potential oil & gas windfall
- Kohli leads India past Bangladesh by 6 wickets
- Gunmen kill intelligence chief in southern Yemen
- Robin Thicke to fans: Thanks for the support
- Huge Marilyn Monroe statue to leave California
- Fraud allegations at center of oil spill hearing
- Arcade Fire journeys from Haiti to Hollywood
- Guyana orders probe into Walter Rodney's death
- US safety agency likely probing GM recall response
- BC-TEN--Brasil Open 2014 Results, TEN
- Oscar predictions: What will win and should win
- US snake handler death doesn't shake belief
- Affleck casts spotlight on situation in Congo
- Home builders, retailers lead gains in US stocks
- Affleck casts spotlight on situation in Congo
- Feared lost, original art of Wolverine debut found
- Oakley Opens Blast Doors to the Future with
- Israel completes tests on airline defense system
- Feared lost, original art of Wolverine debut found
- For NATO, a first: 5 female defense ministers
- Huge study links older dads with kids' psych woes
- Man who photographed Kerry's home faces new charge
- Bieber's security guard arrested in US incident
- Bieber's security guard arrested in US incident
- Miami's LeBron James gives mask a try in practice
- Federer, Berdych reach Dubai quarterfinals
- Ukraine's feared Berkut riot force disbanded
- US urges 'outside actors' to respect Ukraine
- Kerry calls on Arizona gov to veto anti-gay law
- Food companies teach US dietitians about nutrition
- Chile: fossil whales in desert mystery solved
- Wall St. firms agree to avoid analyst surveys
- Mexican-American leader Henry Casso dies
- Guyana orders probe into Walter Rodney's death
- Authorities detain 172 migrants near the Bahamas
- Review: An epic battle gets blockbuster treatment
- Camera catches mountain lion kittens feeding
- Farmiga says 'Bates Motel' drama is only on screen
- NASA could have prevented astronaut's close call
- Report soon on FBI custody death of Chechen man
- Sony to close two-thirds of US stores
- CityPass offers visitors 5 Tampa Bay locations
- NASA announces mother lode of new planets: 715
- Federal judge strikes down Texas gay marriage ban
- Correction: Bieber-Body Guard Arrested story
- Russia to expand its worldwide military presence
- Tanaka expects scrutiny of 1st exhibition outing
- Oklahoma death row inmates sue over drugs' secrecy
- Patrons help French restore fresco in Rome palace
- Federal judge strikes down Texas gay marriage ban
- Former BP executive gets delay in oil spill trial
- Jamaica to allow visa-free travel for Chinese
- 'Downton Abbey' costumes on display at US museum
- Reputed Guzman lieutenant to plead guilty
- Villeneuve returning to IndyCars for May's 500
- Morocco halts judicial accord with France in spat
- YouTube ordered to take down anti-Muslim film
- US eyes $1 billion in Ukraine loan guarantees
- Spain: Flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucia dies at 66
- NSA surveillance: A new door to court challenges?
- 5 from domestic spy agency arrested in Venezuela
- German study finds cannabis use triggered 2 deaths
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Justin Bieber jail video shows unsteady walk
- Stocks eke out modest gains; S&P 500 shy of record
- Champions League Results, SOC
- Champions League Glance, SOC
- Silver, gold futures move lower; Wheat falls
- Amnesty: Jamaica panel needs to be strengthened
- Real outclasses Schalke 6-1
- Oil gains as US supplies rise less than expected
- Chelsea held by Galatasaray in Champions League
- Lisa Kudrow ordered to pay ex-manager $1.6M
- Sales for 'Fifty Shades' reach trilogy 100M copies
- Study ties indoor tanning with risky teen behavior
- Loreto: Quiet gem on Mexico's Baja Peninsula
- New Marvel live-action series to film in NY
- Boston Marathon bans bags as part of security plan
- Woods begins his road to the Masters
- Tesla plans new battery factory; will employ 6,500
- US eases concern about certain diabetes drugs
- Air New Zealand's half-year profit up 40 percent
- DNA blood tests show prenatal screening promise
- Paris: Jessica Alba's main street high fashion
- Report: Keystone contractor followed US rules
- Party votes to quit Cyprus government coalition
- Pamfleet Group Adopts Yardi Voyager for Real Estate Asset Management
- US investor Buffett to release annual letter
- Judge rules against Armstrong in bonuses fight
- Qantas posts $211 M half-year loss, cuts 5000 jobs
- US Maronite Catholics to ordain 1st married priest
- BC-TEN--Abierto Mexicano TELCEL presentado por HSBC Results, TEN
- UN envoy: No excuse to delay Guinea-Bissau vote
- Heroin antidote stirs debate in US
- Qantas posts $211 M half-year loss, cuts 5000 jobs
- Early losses raise pressure on Super Rugby coaches
- Man executed for pipe bomb death of US trooper
- Early losses raise pressure on Super Rugby coaches
- US lawmaker backs UN on NKorea court referral
- Man executed for pipe bomb death of US trooper
- US lawmaker backs UN on NKorea court referral
- Science academies explain global warming reality
- Rail cars used to ship oil called 'unacceptable'
- Tommy Haas reaches quarterfinals of Brazil Open
- Detroit mayor: Demolition of vacant homes to start
- Tests show US nuclear dump workers exposed in leak
- Tommy Haas reaches quarterfinals of Brazil Open
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- Taiwan shares open higher
- SEF, ARATS hold talks in Taipei
- Navarro reaches Brazil Cup quarterfinals
- Taiwan, China to ink meteorology, seismic data pacts
- 'Girls' star Allison Williams engaged to marry
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- ACE Announces New Country Presidents for Australia/New Zealand and Hong Kong
- Thursday, March 6
- NZ's Vincent pleads guilty in fixing investigation
- Taiwan, China to cooperate on meteorology, earthquake monitoring
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Top-seeded Ferrer reaches Mexican quarterfinals
- Baidu profit edges down but revenues soar
- Top-seeded Ferrer reaches Mexican quarterfinals
- McLarty nixes Arquette's baby name choice of Astro
- SEF, ARATS hold talks in Taipei (update)
- Taiwan's improving job market to back economic growth: U.K. bank
- Review: Neeson keeps 'Non-Stop' from crashing
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Head of troubled bitcoin exchange still in Japan
- South Korean minister jailed in North seeks mercy
- Largan shares extend momentum
- Movies, memorial events to mark 3rd anniversary of Japan quake
- Indian army soldier kills 5 colleagues, himself
- United Daily News: Political appointees as 'temporary workers'
- Protests roil Peruvian tourist region of Cuzco
- Outstanding home mortgages hit end-January high
- Protests roil Peruvian tourist region of Cuzco
- Taipei on list of world's 'remarkable places for solo travel'
- Cameron, Merkel to talk Europe's future in London
- Hundreds march for Sinaloa cartel boss in Mexico
- Arizona governor vetoes bill on gays, religion
- NASA announces 715 newly discovered planets
- SKorean missionary jailed in North seeks mercy
- US ambassador urges China to respect human rights
- Taiwan shares close up 0.45%
- New US food labels would highlight calories, sugar
- US safety agency to probe GM recall response
- More discussions expected on cross-strait layovers: officials
- SEF, ARATS set agenda for next meeting
- US safety agency to probe speed of GM recall
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings, HKN
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- Indian sub returns as rescuers look for 2 missing
- Report: Armed men seize regional govt in Crimea
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Rights group: Israeli troops used excessive force
- Report: Armed men seize regional govt in Crimea
- KMT suspends legislator for defying party line
- Taiwanese biggest users of Facebook by population proportion
- AP Exclusive: Phone system failed in LA shooting
- Oil prices drop in Asia on demand expectations
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Finance Ministry to push for bank mergers
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Elekta: Interim report May
- NHL Capsules
- NBA Capsules
- Smartphone cameras step closer to DSLR cameras
- Japan names 23-man squad for New Zealand friendly
- Cambodia vies for 1st Oscar with 'Missing Picture'
- South Africa: truck blast kills 4 police
- Afghanistan wins toss, elects to field in Asia Cup
- Webb shoots 66 to take 1-shot lead in Singapore
- Taiwan's overweight rate records first drop in 20 years
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Local bourse ends up as electronics continue uptrend
- Canucks deny Blues the Central Division lead
- Insurer Allianz hikes dividend on higher FY profit
- Afghanistan wins toss, elects to field in Asia Cup
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0800 GMT, AP
- Outside SEF-ARATS talks, high security and small-scale protests
- Excited Taiwan fans greet South Korean band FTISLAND
- Bus in southwestern China catches fire, killing 5
- Clippers down Rockets as Thunder loses again
- Ponting under par at New Zealand Open
- Taiwan-U.S. contact on defense issues remains steady: official
- Taiwanese biggest users of Facebook by population proportion (update)
- Bus in southwestern China catches fire, killing 5
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Disgraced SKorean scientist's conviction upheld
- Germany warns against travel to Egypt's Sinai
- Thai protest leader places conditions on talks
- Royal Bank of Scotland: $13.7 billion pre-tax loss
- Spain revises Q4 growth downward to 0.2 percent
- Chinese negotiator meets Taiwan's mainland affairs chief
- Uganda slapped with aid cuts over anti-gay bill
- Disgraced SKorean scientist's conviction upheld
- German unemployment steady at 7.3 pct in February
- Author of Japan's 1995 apology opposes change
- Blast hits Qatari capital of Doha, killing 4
- In show of lessening gender gap, Equal Pay Day set for Feb. 28
- Report: Ukraine's Yanukovych in Moscow
- Standard Life warns on Scottish independence
- Car bomb kills 8 at tea shop in Mogadishu
- Israel donates Anne Frank books to Tokyo libraries
- 5 things to know about the Italian league
- Aviation, environment on agenda for next round of Taiwan-China talks
- Taiwan will not allow flights to cross Taiwan Strait mid-line: SEF
- Lower freight rates weigh on Moller-Maersk's Q4
- Israel donates Anne Frank books to Tokyo libraries
- 3 dead, 2 injured in Hawaii plane crash
- German ex-president acquitted in corruption trial
- Greece coach Santos to step down after WCup
- Corporate Social Responsibility Weekly Recap (February 19, 2014
- Australian Standings, SOC
- Australian Results, SOC
- Taiwan's consumer confidence hits 2-year high
- Suspected Indonesian militant arrested in Brunei
- Warner fined for comments over ball-tampering
- Belgian modern art director Jan Hoet dies at 77
- Belgian modern art director Jan Hoet dies at 77
- UK to consult on draft rules for 3-parent embryos
- Latest airline perk: Safe distance from the masses
- UK immigration up sharply in year to September
- 5 things to know about the French league
- Diplomats from central Europe to travel to Ukraine
- Court suspends trial of ousted Egyptian president
- Djokovic reaches Dubai semifinals with walkover
- No let up for Schalke, Bayern next in Bundesliga
- Lego enjoying big China boon
- 5 things to know about the Spanish league
- Covidien Completes Acquisition of Given Imaging
- EU antitrust concerns on Telefonica's German buy
- Pakistan vs Afghanistan Scores
- Pakistan vs Afghanistan Scoreboard
- 'Mein Kampf' signed by Hitler up for auction in LA
- Spike Lee criticizes NYC gentrification
- Captain of shipwrecked cruise liner back on board
- Chinese negotiator hopes for new economic pacts with Taiwan this year
- Akmal century guides Pakistan to 248-8
- BC-TEN--Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- Aaron Paul wants in, Dean Norris out for 'Saul'
- Seoul: NKorea fired short-range missiles into sea
- Mortar attack kills 5 people in central Syria
- Taiwan rejects argument of risk to British fugitive's life
- January indicator flashes yellow-blue for slower economic growth
- Seoul: NKorea fired short-range missiles into sea
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- US man expected to survive after 14 shots
- Best Buy returns to profit in 4th quarter
- Sears 4Q loss narrows as it lowers expenses
- T-Mobile Netherlands Selects Mavenir? for Session Border Controller (SBC)
- AIT to launch new U.S. visa application system for Taiwanese
- Broadway pianist Seth Rudetsky takes center stage
- Perry, Lee and Poitier feted at Essence event
- 'Son of God' takes different tack than 'Passion'
- Film students, not models, prep for Oscar stage
- Philippines asks neighbors to join case vs. China
- Review: Lots of innovations beyond iOS and Android
- Hagel urges Russia to act cautiously on Ukraine
- Man City plays Sunderland in League Cup final
- Naomi Campbell: 'I don't live in the past'
- Oscars bittersweet for some documentary nominees
- Russia awards cars to its Olympic medalists
- -AP Sports Digest, AP
- Antoine Griezmann called up in France squad
- Talk of the Day - Restaurant chain under fire over alleged scandal
- Oscar doc subject to wear 50-year-old tux to show
- Applications for US jobless benefits rise to 348K
- Soldiers flee, 13 die in attacks in north Nigeria
- US durable goods orders fall 1 percent
- Radical preacher rejects religious tax in Syria
- Schalke defender Santana out with hamstring injury
- Pope to leave Vatican for Lenten retreat
- Ivory Coast leader to return home after surgery
- 'Citizen Kane' script up for sale at Sotheby's
- Freddie Mac posts $8.6B profit in 4Q
- Review: 'Thief' delivers some unpolished gems
- Spain squad will reveal World Cup intentions
- US durable goods orders fall 1 percent
- VW recalling 600,000 Caddy vehicles
- Taiwan outlaws plastic surgery for minors
- Protesters denounce Cyprus privatization bill
- Bloomberg's $10M gift targets Bangladesh drownings
- US stock futures little changed
- Leverkusen signs Brazilian defender Wendell
- Chinese negotiator meets Taiwan's mainland affairs chief (update)
- Taiwan voices concern over North Korea's firing of missiles into sea
- UAE: 2 air crew killed in military training crash
- Cautiously, French zoo shows off rare lion cubs
- 13 were exposed to radiation at US plant
- IMF 'ready to respond' to Ukraine's aid bid
- Algerian reformer declines to run for president
- Men's downhill training in Kvitfjell canceled
- Company behind TutorABC receives Alibaba funding to expand services
- Writer, architect win Taiwan's Culture Award
- Cuban spy released from US prison
- EU rules $18 billion Spanish fuel tax illegal
- US stocks inch up on stronger retail earnings
- East Timor PM Gusmao plans to quit in September
- Ahead of Oscars, Pharrell hits No. 1 with 'Happy'
- Scenes of death in South Sudan: 'No humanity here'
- Robin Roberts to speak at MLB Beacon Awards
- Cuban spy released from US prison
- Defoe retained by England, Shaw gets first call-up
- Ahead of Oscars, Pharrell hits No. 1 with 'Happy'
- EBay founder defends plan to retain PayPal
- Oscars: How we ended up with 9 best picture noms
- Mozambique: 2,000 civilians flee across border
- Shane Watson fit for decisive 3rd test in S.Africa
- Robin Roberts to speak at MLB Beacon Awards
- Officials: Bombings kills at least 21 in Iraq
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory
- Shell Nigeria closes major pipeline, cites theft
- Officials: Bombings kill at least 26 in Iraq
- Beltone Launches Beltone First, a Revolutionary Hearing Aid
- Editor Brooks says she paid officials for leaks
- Brazilian city scrambling to guarantee fanfest
- President pay respects to victim of 228 Incident, expresses remorse
- Paper panda exhibition attracts excitement in Taiwan
- Freeway traffic surges at start of thee-day weekend
- HTC tips `All New HTC One' as next flagship phone name
- Air Asia flight forced back to Taoyuan after false fire alarm
- China talks belong under the microscope
- KMT should pay 228 compensation: Koo
- US slams Taiwan labor rights
- Pistorius investigators meet Apple over iPhone
- S African apartheid death squad chief seeks parole
- Officials: Bombings kill at least 26 in Iraq
- UK to open probe on secret deal for IRA fugitives
- Akmal and spinners guide Pakistan to victory
- Pakistan beats Afghanistan by 72 runs
- Pakistan political party ends NATO supply blockade
- Yellen: Fed monitoring recent weaker economic data
- Obama to meet Palestinian President Abbas in March
- Moldovans granted visa-free travel across Europe
- McDonald's to expand 'build your own burger' test
- Maidan heroes get key posts in new Ukraine cabinet
- It's a girl for Daphne Oz of 'The Chew'
- Matos, Cuban rebel leader turned Castro foe, dies
- International demos over jailed reporters in Egypt
- BC-TEN--Brasil Open 2014 Results, TEN
- US imposes new penalties related to drug cartel
- Cypriot negotiators visit Ankara, Athens
- Album shows Dierks Bentley's split personality
- Dolly Parton to play UK's Glastonbury Festival
- Matos, Cuban rebel leader turned Castro foe, dies
- NBC says thousands of illegal video stopped
- Clay Aiken officially joins NC Congress race
- Documents shed light on 2010 Minnesota FBI raids
- Dyson finishes with 4 birdies for Tshwane lead
- Report: Sudan government resumes talks with rebels
- US Congress concerned Iran's oil exports may be up
- US stocks edge higher at midday
- Holder hospitalized as precaution for faintness
- October trial date set in Colorado movie attack
- FA ban Anelka for 5 games over quenelle gesture
- Russia warship docks in Havana harbor
- Defense shares article to back Kennedy testimony
- Allies of Ukraine express concern over its unrest
- FA ban Anelka for 5 games over quenelle gesture
- US: Syria leads human rights violations in 2013
- US: NKorea rights deplorable; problems in Myanmar
- Angry funeral held for man over anti-Shiite song
- Pentagon: Syria should hand over chemicals faster
- US: NKorea rights deplorable; problems in Myanmar
- Report: UK spies intercept webcam pics, nudity
- Guam police officer quits after positive drug test
- Review: ScHoolboy Q spins dark tale on 'Oxymoron'
- Guilty plea in $10 million US fraud case
- Egypt's president reshuffles top military council
- 13 were exposed to radiation at US plant
- Hawks sign 2013 2nd-round pick Mike Muscala
- US: Ukraine filling 'void' left by Yanukovych
- Boston, NYC mayors to skip St. Pat's parades
- Macedonian police arrest 8 for big museum theft
- Another slow start for Tiger at Honda Classic
- Judge sets conditions of John Hinckley's visits
- Venezuela opposition struggles to expand appeal
- Haiti protesters rally to mark ouster of ex-leader
- 4 Puerto Ricans face health care fraud charges
- Questions about 30 Americans killed in Afghan war
- Allman film 'shutting down' after US train crash
- Venezuela opposition struggles to expand appeal
- Blackstone takes Versace stake
- Europa League Results, SOC
- Europa League Glance, SOC
- Greece gets 1 bid for former Athens airport site
- Group says assailants attack Gaza Catholic church
- Tucson, Ariz.: 5 free things to see and do
- Venezuelan protests persist at start of holiday
- Varlamov ready to put Olympic downer behind him
- Same-sex marriage legally recognized in Kentucky
- Rihanna eyes up Paris fashion industry
- For Carrie Bradshaw, a shoe (line) to call her own
- British man charged with hacking Federal Reserve
- AP Sources: Woods to get new sponsor for PGA event
- Mormons: People don't get own planets in afterlife
- Married man to be ordained as priest in St. Louis
- England WAGs set for Miami before World Cup
- Bad weather puts the chill on many companies
- Ronaldo's marketing agency signs deal with Nadal
- California man who tried to bomb bank faces prison
- Paula Deen said she identifies with Michael Sam
- California man accused of 'foot fetish' crime
- California Gov. Jerry Brown will seek re-election
- Putin: Russia to consider aid to Ukraine
- Benitez on course for another Europa League title
- BBVA Chile launches money transfer app on Facebook
- California cities order evacuations ahead of storm
- African champion Nigeria unveils lime-green jersey
- US teen helps scientists study her rare disease
- Rebels apologize for firing on candidate's convoy
- Old Navy Opens First Store in Mainland China
- First Egyptian film at Oscars not shown at home
- BC-TEN--Brasil Tennis Cup Results, TEN
- Standard & Poor's 500 index closes at record high
- 3 Philippine men sentenced in US in weapons case
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Wells Fargo cuts 700 jobs from mortgage unit
- Snow squalls cause 96-car pileup outside Toronto
- Google barge to leave San Francisco
- Aeria Games Sells European Subsidiary to ProSiebenSat.1 Games; To Focus Exclusively on Global Mobile Games Development and Publi
- GAMCO Asset Management Inc. and DIAM Asset Management Launch Japan-Based Open-End Fund
- Wheat futures slide on worries about weak demand
- Egypt army 'AIDS detector' instead finds ridicule
- 3 men sentenced in for importing weapons to US
- Angelina Jolie wows Oscar rehearsal actors
- Europa League Glance, SOC
- Puerto Rico Senate approves measure to issue bonds
- Researchers: Yellowstone grizzlies not in decline
- Jim Lange, 'The Dating Game' host, dies
- Wilbur Smith novels in development for TV series
- Expelled China professor warns US universities
- Ireland, French club at odds over Sexton injury
- Oil and natural gas down slightly
- UN chief: 20 years after Rwanda, Syria shameful
- Third Point LLC Responds to Sotheby
- Guilty plea in $10 million Ohio fraud case
- California court: Drivers can read cellphone maps
- England flyhalf Farrell cleared in ticket resale
- Virgin Australia posts $75 million half-year loss
- Jos. A. Bank rejects Men's Wearhouse again
- World Bank delays loan to Uganda over anti-gay law
- Former NBA star Odom makes debut in Spain
- Jos. A. Bank plays hard to get
- Egyptian Islamic preacher to testify at NY trial
- Virgin Australia posts $75 million half-year loss
- BC-TEN--Abierto Mexicano TELCEL presentado por HSBC Results, TEN
- US awards tower contract for border with Mexico
- Honda Classic Scores
- Court: School can ban US flag shirts for safety
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Oscars expect sun, but ready for rain on show day
- California senator seeks review of paralysis cases
- Court: School can ban US flag shirts for safety
- Penguins' Kris Letang recovering from stroke
- Warrant for former NFL star accused of rape
- Japan CPI at 1.3 percent, factory output steady
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- Michelle Obama to appear on 'Parks and Recreation'
- New Zealand to back Super Rugby expansion
- Mistaken identity defense raised in US terror case
- Friday, March 7
- Bellucci reaches Brazil Open quarterfinals
- Hulu selling Japan business to Nippon TV
- Angelina Jolie wows Oscar rehearsal actors
- Navarro into Brazil Cup semis, Niculescu retires
- U.S., Japan scholars welcome East China Sea code of conduct proposal
- Japan and North Korea Red Cross to meet in China
- Ferrer retires in Mexico quarters with leg strain
- Mexico: Cartel hit man slain in shootout with cops
- Ferrer retires in Mexico quarters with leg strain
- Global market for LED outdoor lighting forecast to soar
- 13 students, 2 teachers killed in Thai bus crash
- China's president heads cybersecurity body
- Biden calls new Ukraine leader, pledges support
- Chen Deming visits panda cub as he wraps up Taiwan trip
- Nyong'o admits complexion was 'obstacle' in youth
- Liam Neeson chides NYC mayor on horse carriages
- Biden calls new Ukraine leader, pledges support
- Publication of Toshiba Semiconductor & Storage Products Company Environmental Report 2013 (English Version)
- Commercial Times: Set up sovereign fund to revitalize public assets
- Vietnam says bitcoin transactions are illegal
- Deal reached in Panama Canal expansion dispute
- Gap to open first Taiwan store March 8
- Australians advised to flee town near burning mine
- Officials: Al-Qaida plots comeback in Afghanistan
- Up in smoke: Long-ash contest at Cuba cigar fest
- Critics blast Rio's World Cup, Olympic evictions
- Up in smoke: Long-ash contest at Cuba cigar fest
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings, HKN
- Unidentified men patrol Crimean airport in Ukraine
- Bolivian convicted in killing of French tourists
- Critics blast Rio's World Cup, Olympic evictions
- Asian markets down on Japan data, Ukraine worries
- Central Bank plays down governor's 'snub' of Chinese official
- Top Indian businessman surrenders in fraud case
- Former No. 1 Tseng hoping to recapture top form
- Asian News Digest, AS
- NHL Capsules
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- Police: Fatal southwest China bus fire was arson
- NBA Capsules
- Police: Fatal southwest China bus fire was arson
- US nuke dump leak raises questions about cleanup
- Dahlan, exiled Palestinian leader, builds comeback
- Police: Fatal southwest China bus fire was arson
- Your Top Plays for Today
- False alarm forces AirAsia flight to land
- Coal crunch gives impetus to India's solar switch
- Canadiens strengthen playoff hand, win at Penguins
- China busts major Web-based baby trafficking rings
- Chinese tourist killed in boating accident
- Vehicle insurance to increase for convicted drunk drivers
- Masked James leads Heat past Knicks
- China busts major Web-based baby trafficking rings
- Aid group told to leave troubled Myanmar state
- insurance to increase for drunk drivers
- Long weekend starts with travel delays
- Webb maintains 2-stroke lead at HSBC Champions
- Philippines claims record in organ donor pledges
- Sri Lanka sends India into bat in Asia Cup
- Blues beat Crusaders 35-24 in Super Rugby
- Sri Lanka sends India into bat in Asia Cup
- Mortaza out of Asia Cup with injury
- Insurance to increase for drunk drivers
- Iraq: Suicide bomber kills prominent tribal sheik
- Bayer reports $4.35 billion full-year net profit
- Police: Maoist rebels kill 7 policemen in India
- Push for Web addresses in era of search, apps
- President vows no repeat of 228 tragedy
- Japan minister calls bitcoin 'collapse' expected
- Iditarod sled dog race kicks off this weekend
- China names Alain Perrin new national coach
- Eurozone unemployment, inflation stable
- Russian opposition leader under house arrest
- British Council to hold education exhibitions on UK schools
- EU ministers discuss trade, Ukraine in Athens
- Spain: 200 migrants storm enclave border fence
- Rebels beat Cheetahs 35-14 in Super Rugby
- Minister stresses importance of Taoyuan Aerotropolis project
- Australian Standings, SOC
- Australian Results, SOC
- Protesters scuffle with riot police in Athens
- Rebels beat Cheetahs 35-14 in Super Rugby
- Spain: Body of Paco de Lucia arrives in Madrid
- Sven Kramer: I'll compete at next Winter Games
- Swiss money-laundering probe against Yanukovych
- Aids cuts, delays hit Uganda's poor health sector
- Spain: Body of Paco de Lucia arrives in Madrid
- German court says Nazi suspect unfit for trial
- Oscar Pistorius seen shooting in gun range video
- Spain calls up Diego Costa for Italy friendly
- Asia Cup: Sri Lanka vs India Scores
- Asia Cup: Sri Lanka vs India Scoreboard
- Formula 1 Teams' Association collapses
- Dhawan 94 leads India to 264-9 vs Sri Lanka
- Egypt gunmen kill policeman in country's north
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwan: 1 of 4 offshore markets for Chinese yuan
- Married man becomes Maronite Catholic priest in US
- France vows to prevent C. African Rep. breakup
- BC-TEN--Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- Cyprus water plan: peace pipeline or Trojan Horse?
- UK hacking suspect: I'll fight US extradition
- COA urging sale of pork amid record high prices
- 3 debutants in Netherlands squad for France match
- Library releasing documents from Clinton years
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- India's anemic growth slows to 4.7 percent
- Loew picks 4 newcomers for Germany squad
- 110 arrested in swoop on 'boiler room' fraud
- Noah's ark project in US to move forward
- US tea party insists it's alive and kicking
- Jansrud & Streitberger share WCup downhill win
- Jihadi fighters withdraw from parts of north Syria
- Taiwan's labor conditions criticized in U.S. human rights report
- Williams, Scott perform Oscar-nominated music
- Ukraine says Russian marines ring coast guard base
- On the Day World Recognizes 350m Rare Disease Sufferers, Quintiles Publishes Insights in Tackling the Challenges
- Portugal coach hands 20-year-olds first call-up
- US authorities to seize Roman statue
- Hollywood movie titles lost in translation
- Cross-strait transits could be discussed in two months: official
- Oil down ahead of expected trimming in US growth
- Madrid names street in honor of former Spain coach
- Big storm brings new worries to California
- Portugal coach hands 20-year-olds a 1st call-up
- Muses parade kicks off big Carnival weekend
- England wins toss, bowling first against England
- England wins toss, bowling first against Windies
- Austria freezes Yanukovych, associates' accounts
- 'Kano' grosses over NT$14 million on opening day in Taiwan
- Piglet deaths could be double official figures: expert
- US economy expanded at 2.4 percent in 4th quarter
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Atletico's Miranda: Madrid game key to title hopes
- Warner's loose talk fills buildup to 3rd test
- Review: 'Son of God' stiff but earnest
- NATO says bomb kills service member in Afghanistan
- Activists reach Pakistan capital after long march
- Yanukovych: I won't ask for military assistance
- Philly Flower Show brings art canvases to life
- Italy's new leader says creating jobs his priority
- Warner's loose talk fills buildup to 3rd test
- German police launch manhunt after 2 women killed
- Man wakes up in body bag at funeral home
- Yanukovych: I won't ask for military assistance
- Cypriot parliament to vote again on privatization
- 2 US teens charged with killing Guatemalan
- US stock futures fall on 4Q GDP report
- Germany: no spy deal with US anytime soon
- Gadget Watch: Fastlane in Nokia X shows promise
- Citigroup lowers 4Q, 2013 results on Mexican fraud
- No sign of expansion at plant where UAW dealt loss
- Left back Maxwell extends PSG contract until 2015
- Turkey: 5 suspects released in corruption probe
- Thai protesters scale back Bangkok gatherings
- Fulham owner Shad Khan accepts unpopularity
- US stocks push further into record territory
- NY jury weighs Kerry Kennedy drugged-driving case
- Contracts to buy US homes barely budged in January
- Berdych reaches 2nd straight Dubai final
- Railway accident affects 570,000 passengers on day 1 of holiday
- Full recovery for Schumacher unlikely, some say
- Greece: Glykos called up for Korea friendly
- UEFA bans City's Pellegrini for Barcelona match
- Ganong gets 1st career podium, now he wants a win
- Ukraine asks for UN Security Council help
- Parkour goes from YouTube fad to fitness craze
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory
- Ganong gets 1st career podium, now he wants a win
- Train chief apologizes for chaos
- Su denies DPP too slow about Taipei mayoral choice
- Su slams 228 death toll remarks
- Railway accident affects 57,000 passengers on day 1 of holiday
- UEFA probes 76 clubs over Financial Fair Play
- Oscar host Ellen DeGeneres is ready to dance
- AP PHOTOS: Portraits from a long march in Pakistan
- Chinese media outlet uses racial slur at US envoy
- Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beats India by 2 wickets
- Chinese media outlet uses racial slur at US envoy
- UK woman who killed 3 on murder spree gets life
- Fan group banned from sports events in Brazil
- Lebanon prosecutor wants hard-line cleric executed
- Clashes between troops and rebels in Yemen kill 7
- Ukraine government gets backed by Central Europe
- US consumer confidence ticks up in February
- Spain-El Salvador to play pre-World Cup friendly
- Last-hour decree frees funds to keep Rome running
- US warns Russia over rising Ukraine tension
- Allende's daughter to become Chilean Senate leader
- US starts process that could restrict Pebble Mine
- Man convicted of killing 4 women from escort site
- Man convicted of killing 4 women from escort site
- Pope ill, cancels appearance with seminarians
- Paul Levitz joins Boom Studios' board of directors
- BC-TEN--Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- Abroad, American Hustle is Scam, Sting or Dream
- US stocks push further into record territory
- Abroad, American Hustle is Scam, Sting or Dream
- Number of Outstanding Shares in Elekta AB (publ)
- West Indies vs England Scores
- Rio de Janeiro's raucous Carnival begins
- West Indies vs England Scoreboard
- Rydzek wins WCup Nordic combined, Frenzel in lead
- Abroad, American Hustle is Scam, Sting or Dream
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Fisher leads Tshwane Open by 1 shot after 2 rounds
- Review: Dianne Reeves mixes jazz, soul on new CD
- Mattel to buy Canadian toy maker Mega Brands
- Captain Bravo lifts Windies to 269-6 vs England
- Key events in Ukraine's political crisis
- Judge refuses to delay NY terror trial
- 'Cuban Five' agent reported back in Havana
- 'Cuban Five' agent reported back in Havana
- Anna Netrebko pulls out of 'Faust' role
- Craigslist killing suspect to remain in US prison
- British officials tell citizens to leave Crimea
- Guyana extends rights to Caricom professionals
- The debate over post-war Afghanistan
- McIlroy hitting his stride at Honda Classic
- Oscar horse race to be a photo finish
- US: No security pact could cost Afghanistan
- From Riyadh to Beirut, fear of Syria blowback
- Music Review: Hats off to Pharrell's new album
- Sorrentino's Oscar-hopeful divides Italian critics
- From Riyadh to Beirut, fear of Syria blowback
- BC-TEN--Brasil Tennis Cup Results, TEN
- Woman who killed baby in US convent pleads guilty
- SeaWorld files complaint against investigator
- 'Hogan's Heroes' star Clary marks 88th birthday
- SeaWorld files complaint against investigator
- Cyprus FA postpones matches after ref attack
- Cyprus FA postpones matches after ref attack
- Ukraine airline says Crimea airspace closed
- 'Hogan's Heroes' star Clary marks 88th birthday
- Stormers squeeze past Hurricanes at the end
- Danish Results, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- 107 Somali migrants rescued off Libyan coast
- Stormers squeeze past Hurricanes at the end
- Freund wins ski jump, Prevc takes lead
- World Cup Ski Jump Results
- Soldier fires in the air near Nigerian governor
- Florida governor, senator urge Venezuela sanctions
- Ukraine gets look at fugitive leader's documents
- Apple's Cook tries to tantalize shareholders
- BC-TEN--Brasil Open 2014 Results, TEN
- Ukraine gets look at fugitive leader's documents
- Street protests continue in Venezuela
- Cyprus FA postpones matches after ref attack
- Puerto Rican faces child porn production charges
- European countries warn on travel to Crimea
- Kerry: Anti-gay law complicates US-Uganda ties
- Cuaron's Oscar nod leaves Mexico soul searching
- Chile judge: 18 years for Mapuche in arson deaths
- 'Mein Kampf' signed by Hitler sold at auction
- Cuaron's Oscar nod leaves Mexico soul searching
- Oil ends month with 5 percent gain
- Cold War-era suspicions soar over Ukraine
- Amy Adams tries out her Oscar lines, and shoes
- Hopes up for sunnier US economy once winter fades
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Dutch Results, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- NYC official: Hoffman died of toxic mix of drugs
- Feds: Marathon suspect made detrimental remark
- PARIS: Bad time-keeper Rihanna is early at Dior
- Where are those onetime Oscar winners now?
- Group says new evidence in Texas arson-murder case
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- World Bank announces $1.2B package for Tunisia
- Aduriz nets 3 in Bilbao's 4-0 rout of Granada
- German Results, SOC
- Chapo's Rise: From poor, abused to cartel kingpin
- Evian beats Nantes 2-0 in French league
- US stocks end mostly higher after a late stumble
- Actress linked to Hollande appears at movie awards
- Lorenzi upsets Monaco in Brazil Open quarterfinals
- BC-UN--UN-Ukraine-ADVISORY, UN
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- World Bank announces $1.2B package for Tunisia
- Obama to speak on Ukraine amid growing US concern
- West Indies defeats England by 15 runs
- Casino: Some customer data was stolen in hacking
- Freiburg earns 0-0 draw at Hertha Berlin
- Chapo's Rise: From poor, abused to cartel kingpin
- Michelle Kwan's car stolen in US
- Casino: Some customer data was stolen in hacking
- Lorenzi upsets Monaco in Brazil Open quarterfinals
- JPMorgan Chase class-action settlement is approved
- Scottish Results, SOC
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- Trinidad striker Kevon Carter dies after training
- Chile, US waive visas; unique in Latin America
- Business Highlights
- Canadian gets prison for killing police dog
- BC-TEN--Abierto Mexicano TELCEL presentado por HSBC Results, TEN
- US proposes mediation team for Ukraine
- Art from Cuban national museum turns up in Miami
- Wheat, corn futures rise; Metals end mixed
- Zakopalova reaches 2nd-straight WTA final
- Chile, US waive visas; unique in Latin America
- BP loses effort to see documents in claims probe
- Art stolen from Cuban museum, turns up in Miami
- BP loses effort to see documents in claims probe
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Text of Obama's comments on Ukraine
- AP Newsbreak: Concerns raised about Hanford tanks
- US: Sea otters are recovered following 1989 spill
- Ex-NFL safety Sharper surrenders in Los Angeles
- Texas gay marriage fight pits friend vs. friend
- Goldman cites US probe of how it allocates bonds
- Service on Taiwan's main railway back to normal
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Comic arrested for intoxication at Canada casino
- Keselowski to start on pole at Phoenix
- Saturday, March 8
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-The Profit on CNBC 500 Lineup
- State Department warns Americans on Ukraine travel
- No charges in shooting of US Alzheimer's patient
- Chris Brown told to return to rehab for 2 months
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- U.S. congressman proposes to reaffirm support for TRA
- China's manufacturing slows to eight-month low
- NBA Capsules
- China's manufacturing slows to eight-month low
- Anderson beats Dolgopolov to reach Acapulco final
- NHL Capsules
- China expected to ease monetary policy
- Richie McCaw breaks thumb, out for 8 weeks
- Obama to Russia: There will be 'costs' for Ukraine
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Text of Obama's comments on Ukraine
- National Hockey League Standings
- MediaTek to launch production of 64-bit octa-core chips in Q4
- Sales of large-sized, hybrid tablets to soar: report
- Texas gay marriage fight pits friend vs. friend
- Seoul proposes regular family reunions with North
- Asian News Digest, AS
- National Basketball Association Standings
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- Libyan colonel shot dead in Benghazi
- Hours after big trade, Sabres beat Sharks 4-2
- Crimean leader claims control of military, police
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Bomb wounds 6 Pakistan police escorting polio team
- Crimean leader claims control, asks Putin for help
- Curry's triple-double helps Warriors rout Knicks
- At heart of Ukraine drama, a tale of two countries
- Hiroshima beats Osaka in Forlan's J-League debut
- Webb hangs onto 1-shot lead at HSBC Champions
- Rouhani: Beliefs stop Iran from pursuing nukes
- MOEA to raise export promotion spending by 5%-10%
- Bangladesh wins toss, sends Afghanistan in to bat
- Australia wins toss, bats in 3rd test vs SAfrica
- Chiefs beat Highlanders 21-19 in Super Rugby
- Australian Results, SOC
- Australian Standings, SOC
- China Times: ROC an asset in cross-strait development
- Australia wins toss, bats in 3rd test vs SAfrica
- Chiefs beat Highlanders 21-19 in Super Rugby
- Adoptees in Finland search for Taiwanese biological parents
- Taiwan flat panel makers upgrade technology in China production
- Gaza official: Woman killed on Israeli border
- Dufour-Lapointe wins moguls event in Japan
- Taiwan railways head takes responsibility for massive delay
- UK police charge ex-Guantanamo detainee over Syria
- Slow-season effects offset for IC packaging, testing sector
- Waratahs beat Reds 32-5 in Super Rugby
- Australia 118-1 at lunch of 1st day of 3rd test
- UN says 703 Iraqis killed in violence in January
- ETA says it will put all its weapons beyond reach
- 3rd test: South Africa vs Australia scoreboard
- Australia 118-1 at lunch on day 1 of 3rd test
- Waratahs beat Reds 32-5 in Super Rugby
- Agricultural research station promotes new jujube variety
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Australia 118-1 at lunch on day 1 of 3rd test
- Pharrell, U2, Idina Menzel rock Oscar rehearsals
- Talk of the Day -- 3C producers find new battlefield
- Taiwan top travel destination for those born after 1980 in China
- Asia Cup: Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan Scores
- Asia Cup: Afghanistan 254-6 vs Bangladesh
- Asia Cup: Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan scoreboard
- Report: Son of Egypt's ousted president detained
- Asia Cup: Afghanistan 254-6 vs Bangladesh
- Official: Iraqi crude oil exports jump in February
- Canada's Erik Guay wins men's WCup downhill race
- Paco de Lucia receives heartfelt funeral in Spain
- Russian lawmakers urge Putin to help Crimea
- Rescue helicopter crashes off Germany, killing 3
- Yunlin Agriculture Expo welcomes 800,000th visitor
- English FA could push for longer Anelka racism ban
- Hiddink says he will be next Netherlands coach
- Latest version of J-20 fighter jet completes maiden test flight
- Women's WC downhill canceled due to bad weather
- MiG jets designer Rostislav Belyakov dies aged 94
- New Taipei mayor hopes to cooperate with Kinmen in tourism
- Sochi Paralympic officials monitor Crimea crisis
- Gov't: Doctors Without Borders can stay in Myanmar
- FIFA panel tightens rule on player shirt slogans
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Macedonian prime minister agrees on early election
- Cold front to bring mercury down in northern, eastern Taiwan
- German Standings, SOC
- Brumbies beat Force 27-14 in Super 15
- BC-TEN--Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- Algerian police break up Bouteflika protest
- Japan pledges $200 million in aid for Palestinians
- Ministry disputes wiretapping abuses in U.S. report
- Pistorius family: We will focus on trial
- Jamaica dispatches water trucks amid drought
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Pistorius family: We will focus on trial
- Japan pledges $200 million in aid for Palestinians
- British political newcomers see gains ahead
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Greek Results, SOC
- Somaliland leaders want female genitals to be cut
- Norway's Golberg, American Randall win WC race
- Latvia: 2nd doping suspect on ice hockey team
- Spirit Awards to give dressed-down Oscar preview
- Knife-wielding men attack SW China train station
- IMF gives a $457 million loan to Albania
- Men's World Cup Downhill Results
- Russian troops take over Ukraine's Crimea region
- DPP worried about threat from China
- Little impact on travel to Kunming expected following massacre
- Important dates in the life of Oscar Pistorius
- Cross-Country World Cup Results
- Asia Cup: Afghanistan beats Bangladesh by 32 runs
- Brazil's streets flooded with Carnival merrymakers
- BC-TEN--Brasil Tennis Cup Results, TEN
- Stannard wins opening classic in Ghent
- How Crimea differs from the rest of Ukraine
- Dortmund takes advantage as Leverkusen loses again
- UN Security Council to meet on Ukraine Saturday
- Schuerrle's treble gives Chelsea 3-1 win at Fulham
- Malaga draws 1-1 with Valladolid in Spain
- Zakopalova wins Brazil Cup for 3rd career title
- Woods shoots 65 to move up Honda leaderboard
- FIFA: World Cup opener stadium not ready until May
- Stoke beats Arsenal 1-0 to claim another upset
- Freestyle Moguls World Cup Results
- Women's Ski Jump World Cup Results
- In Syria, government pursues local cease-fires
- Guyana to launch its first floating police station
- BC-TEN--Brasil Open 2014 Results, TEN
- Pardew sent to stands after head-butting incident
- Bulls finally win, beat Lions 25-17
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- 27 dead in knife attack at SW China train station
- Federer wins 6th Dubai Championships title
- Federer wins 6th Dubai Championships title
- Oscars animation affair a riot per John C. Reilly
- ASTHMA: New Phase III data show tiotropium* RespimatR effective across asthma severities
- Macedonia leader agrees to elections a year early
- Saint-Etienne beats Monaco 2-0 in French league
- Danish Results, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Lukaku fires Everton to late 1-0 win over West Ham
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Haas retires with bad shoulder in Brazil semis
- Saint-Etienne beats Monaco 2-0 in French league
- Survivors: Nigerian jet bombs village, 20 killed
- Men's Ski Jump World Cup Results
- China: Train station attack an act of terrorism
- Haas retires with bad shoulder in Brazil semis
- English Standings, SOC
- Cuba humidor auction tops $1.1M in Havana
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Fisher extends lead to 5 shots in Tshwane Open
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Chelsea moves 4 points clear after Arsenal loses
- Devils' Jagr becomes 7th NHL player with 700 goals
- UN chief 'gravely concerned' over Ukraine events
- Devils' Jagr becomes 7th NHL player with 700 goals
- Mother: 2 NY celebrations of Hoffman life planned
- Rampant Liverpool moves 2nd in Premier League
- Buffett upbeat about future despite trailing S&P
- Tanaka goes 2 shutout innings in 1st Yankees game
- Super Rugby Scoring Summaries
- Analysis: Limited US, European options in Ukraine
- Brisbane, Central Coast bounce back in A-League
- Xanthi beats Levadiakos 4-1 in Greek league
- Berkshire Hathaway's 4Q profit up 10 percent
- Pearl Jam executive heading to prison
- Dublin criminal linked to journalist's murder shot
- Celtic 21 points clear in Scotland after rout
- Russian troops take over Ukraine's Crimea region
- UN Security Council to meet openly on Ukraine
- UN Security Council meets openly on Ukraine
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Roma and Inter draw 0-0 in half-closed stadium
- Waratahs set the pace in Super Rugby
- Waratahs set the pace in Super Rugby
- Sporting rallies 2-1 over Braga, stays 2nd
- Chelsea builds EPL lead; Bayern 20 points in front
- Jagr nets 700th NHL goal in Devils' rout of Isles
- McIlroy in the lead going into last round at Honda
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Abraham beats Stieglitz for WBO super middle belt
- In drug lord's state, Mexicans march for peace
- Abraham beats Stieglitz for WBO super middle belt
- In drug lord's state, Mexicans march for peace
- Greek doctor arrested for inciting hatred
- 2 musicians crushed in Bolivia parade
- PARIS FASHION: Gaultier takes Rihanna into space
- NASCAR Nationwide-Blue Jeans Go Green 200 Results
- Canada pulls ambassador from Moscow over Ukraine
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Saturated slopes worry California cities
- US boy, 8, fatally shot while playing with gun
- BC-TEN--Abierto Mexicano TELCEL presentado por HSBC Results, TEN
- Police: US boy, 8, fatally shot by brother
- Vandals target Spike Lee's former home after rant
- Woman claims university's painting stolen by Nazis
- Odd couple at center of Russian helicopter inquiry
- Russian-born man to remain jailed in US bomb case
- Sunday, March 9
- Thousands in Cuba for concert for 'The Five'
- Director taking figurine star to Oscar festivities
- US Navy: Fighter jet crashes in Nevada
- It's another boy for Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale
- UN chief to meet Venezuela's foreign minister
- Slovakia*s Cibulkova wins the Mexican Open
- Slovakia's Cibulkova wins the Mexican Open
- New U.S. visa application system launched for Taiwanese
- Razzies pick Will and Jaden Smith as worst actors
- New chief of N. Y. Chinese Amercian group supports ROC
- Dimitrios Papadatos wins New Zealand Open
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- China blames separatists for knife attack; 33 dead
- Asian News Digest, AS
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings, HKN
- NBA Capsules
- NHL Capsules
- New chief of N. Y. Chinese American group supports ROC
- Talk of the Day -- KMT politicians maneuvering for 2016 race
- China Times: Making the KMT administration move
- Sean Lien's campaign office to be opened Wednesday
- Promise and peril in an ultra-connected world
- Promise and peril in an ultra-connected world
- Pakistan elects to bowl first against India
- Think tank experts dispute Chinese scholar's views on Taiwan
- Coast Guard vows to protect fishermen in waters north of Taiwan
- ROC's East China Sea sovereignty never compromised: scholars
- Blast in eastern Afghanistan kills 13
- Australian Results, SOC
- Australian Standings, SOC
- Blazers complete rare season sweep of Nuggets
- Japanese students in Taiwan to hold memorial for quake victims
- President honors late anti-Japan martyr
- Creamer's 75-foot putt seals HSBC Champions win
- Cabinet to hold exchange meeting for new members
- Kingsbury wins dual moguls World Cup event
- Russian troop convoy on road to Crimea's capital
- Storm damages roof of World Cup stadium in Brazil
- Syria airstrikes kill 13 in northwest town
- DPP mayoral candidate visits Yunlin Agriculture Expo
- Boat capsizes in Nepal river; 4 dead, 7 missing
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Boat capsizes in Nepal river; 4 dead, 7 missing
- Woman abducted, robbed at department store
- Ex-England defender Campbell makes racism claims
- Bangkok demonstrators consolidate protest in park
- More female workers suffer verbal bullying than male: poll
- Over 90% of college graduates want to work rather than study: poll
- Taiwan to launch new prototype missile boat later this month
- Shutdown in Jerusalem for ultra-Orthodox protest
- Changhua residents urged to get flu vaccinations
- Norway's Johnsrud Sundby wins World Cup race
- Australia 434-4 vs. South Africa at lunch, day 2
- South Africa vs. Australia 3rd test
- Clarke ton boosts Australia on day 2 vs. SAfrica
- Pakistani court convicts 6 for reporter killing
- Seminal filmmaker Resnais dies at 91
- Egypt: New premier urges end to protests
- Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan Scores
- Asia Cup: India vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- Pakistan restricts India to 245-8 in Asia Cup
- Norwegian Dahl wins ski marathon in Sweden
- Jansrud wins mens WCup super-G race ahead of Keung
- Film star Sean Connery urges Scots to leave UK
- DPP to unveil plan for indigenous submarine
- Pope hopes dialogue can prevail in Ukraine
- Taiwanese team makes semi-finals of Paris breakdance competition
- Officials: 2 tribesmen, colonel killed in Yemen
- Hamburg defender Rajkovic out for months
- Betis' late goal earns 1-1 draw at Villarreal
- NATO says Russian action threatens peace in Europe
- England opts to bowl vs West Indies in 2nd ODI
- Iditarod mushers ready for start of famous race
- Cagliari beats Udinese 3-0 in Serie A
- Fischbacher wins delayed women's downhill
- Players wear rainbow laces in anti-homophobia move
- US high court ponders death row inmate with low IQ
- Officials: French engineer shot dead in Libya
- British minister to meet with Ukrainian leaders
- Kuwait's ruler undergoes surgery in United States
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Kerry: Repercussions for Putin 'act of aggression'
- Lille edges Ajaccio 3-2 to stay 3rd in France
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Thousands march in pro-invasion rally in Moscow
- Olympian Klassen inaugurates West Bank women's gym
- Qatar eyes US preclearance for air travelers
- Surprises at Academy Awards may be few
- South Africa: Murder trial of Pistorius to start
- US prepares tough response for Russia over Ukraine
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - March 3
- Lupita Nyong'o wins Oscar for supporting actress
- The Pearl S. Buck Foundation invites popular blogger Tsai A-ka to raise scholarship for new immigrant
- '12 Years A Slave' wins Oscar for best picture.
- Taiwan official PMI in February declines to 50.3%; HSBC posts 54.7
- 16 injured in communist rebel attacks in Philippines
- Puncar heads to Pingtung County
- 1ST Service Center in Kaohsiung City, NIA holds lecture for new immigrant
- Taipei's next Metro line could be in service by end of 2014
- Burma says MSF can stay
- Designer Jason Wu dresses Oscars star for first time
- Chiayi City Government holds a composition contest for celebrating International Women’s Day
- Baseball film 'Kano' leads weekend box office in Taipei
- Ukraine tensions weigh down Taiwan shares
- HTC One wins iF gold product design award
- Pistorius trial: The pieces of the puzzle
- Murder trial of Pistorius to start in South Africa
- Tanaka to make 2nd start Thursday
- Kerry: Repercussions for Putin 'act of aggression'
- Wall in ancient Pompeii collapses after heavy rain
- Eredivisie leader Ajax beats rival Feyenoord 2-1
- Surprises at Academy Awards may be few
- Man City beats Sunderland 3-1 in League Cup final
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Asia Cup: Pakistan beats India by 1 wicket
- Oscars go casual at starry last-day rehearsal
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- Germany: 3rd person dies after attacks on lawyers
- A new guy brings the news on 'Saturday Night Live'
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Afridi seals thrilling win for Pakistan over India
- Pistorius trial: Who are the witnesses?
- Hoffenheim beats Wolfsburg 6-2 in Bundesliga
- Pistorius trial: Who are the witnesses?
- Will Sgt. Bergdahl be left behind in Afghanistan?
- Brazil's Carnival turns focus to glitzy parades
- Fisher wins Tshwane Open by 3 shots
- Poland's Stoch regains ski jumping World Cup lead
- West Indies vs England Scores
- West Indies vs England Soreboard
- Rap lyric project takes art from street to gallery
- West Indies out for 159 vs England in 2nd ODI
- Chavez cult no match for Venezuela's crisis
- NY jury selection starts for bin Laden son-in-law
- BC-SKI--WCup-Women's Downhill Results, SKI
- Italian Standings, SOC
- 6.4-magnitude quake rattles Nicaragua
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- Jamaica police seize pot haul at container port
- West Indies out for 159 vs England in 2nd ODI
- NY jury selection starts for bin Laden son-in-law
- English Summaries, SOC
- Guatemala's Pacaya volcano spews rock, ash
- Netanyahu vows tough line for White House talks
- German foreign minister: get Kiev, Moscow to talk
- BC-SKI--WCup-Men's Super-G Results, SKI
- AP PHOTOS: Ultra-Orthodox Jews protest in Israel
- English Standings, SOC
- 'Non-Stop' lands at No. 1 at weekend box office
- Villa storms back to beat Norwich 4-1
- Soldado gives Tottenham 1-0 victory over Cardiff
- Man City wins League Cup, seeks further trophies
- Chavez cult no match for Venezuela's crisis
- BC-TEN--Brasil Open 2014 Results, TEN
- Rap lyric project takes art from street to gallery
- Greek Results, SOC
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Palace gets point at Swansea with disputed penalty
- Iran announces budget for coming fiscal year
- Jimmy Fallon, Chicago mayor take a chilly dip
- 'American Idol' votes routed to US pizzeria
- Greek Results, SOC
- Wage fight propels worker from KFC to White House
- Pistorius channel goes on air in South Africa
- Balotelli, De Rossi missing for Italy vs. Spain
- Wage fight propels worker from KFC to White House
- Putin defends Russian action in Ukraine to Merkel
- Panathinaikos beats Olympiakos 3-0
- Venezuelan opposition tries to keep momentum
- Mexico: 2 pregnant indigenous women denied help
- Pipeline protesters arrested at White House
- England defeats West Indies by 3 wickets
- England defeats West Indies by 3 wickets
- Man City beats Sunderland 3-1 to lift League Cup
- Woods withdraws in final round of Honda Classic
- At Ukrainian base, standoff turns into circus
- Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits north of Okinawa
- Guilavogui called up to France squad
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Rap disrespect of black icons raises concerns
- Delbonis wins 1st ATP title at Brazil Open
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- PSG beats Marseille 2-0 in French league
- Expanded UNR Earthquake Lab 2nd biggest in world
- Disney ends funding to Boy Scouts over gay policy
- PARIS: Kanye and Rihanna skip Oscars for Givenchy
- SOLVING A PROBLEM LIKE MARIA _ WITH A VACUUM
- Benfica wins to hold lead as Porto falters
- Australia demands Russian envoy explain Ukraine
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-The Profit on CNBC 500 Results
- Kevin Harvick wins second straight at Phoenix
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- US prepares tough response for Russia over Ukraine
- Mexican police stop planned protest for drug lord
- Henley wins playoff at Honda Classic
- A STAR TURN FOR THE OSCAR CAKE
- Kevin Harvick wins second straight at Phoenix
- WEIR, LIPINSKI SKATE OSCAR RED CARPET
- A JOYFUL CAPTAIN WALKS THE RED CARPET
- BELGIAN, BLUEGRASS AND BARELY RECOGNIZABLE
- Lupita Nyong'o a goddess in pale blue at Oscars
- A RED SEA OF SELFIES
- NYONG'O CHOSE A DRESS TO REMIND HER OF HOME
- PHARRELLL WILLIAMS IS ... HAPPY
- NKorea to deport detained Australian missionary
- Taiwan shares open lower
- G-7 nations suspend planning for Russia summit
- JARED LETO LETS OUT HIS INNER ROCK STAR
- IDINA MENZEL: OF COURSE I'M NERVOUS!
- Cruz Azul extends Mexican league lead
- Monday, March 10
- SITTING PRETTY WAITING FOR OSCAR
- Zeta Hires Senior Executive from KLA-Tencor as Chief Operating Officer
- HOW OSCAR'S OTHER HALF WALKS
- HTC monthly revenue drops to 7-year low in February
- THE STARS GET PSYCHED UP FOR SHOWTIME
- SHOW BITS: A tale of 2 red carpets
- MAKING THEIR VOICES HEARD
- Leto wins Oscar for supporting actor
- HANGING WITH MR. COOPER AT THE OSCARS
- QUICKQUOTE: ELLEN DEGENERES
- Partial list of Oscar winners
- Survey: China manufacturing weakened in February
- SHOW BITS: Oscar direct delivery
- QUICKQUOTE: JARED LETO
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- AP PHOTOS: Red carpet arrivals at Oscars
- QUICKQUOTE: ELTON JOHN
- 'Frozen' wins Oscar for animated feature film
- Partial list of Oscar winners
- CELEBS CUT THE RUG _ EVEN LEO
- Australia to host South Africa in World Cup warmup
- No Oscars show for broadcast TV in Venezuela
- '20 Feet from Stardom' wins documentary Oscar
- JARED LETO, MEDIA DARLING
- '20 Feet from Stardom' wins documentary Oscar
- GUESS WHO TOOK THE SUBWAY TO THE OSCARS
- 'Great Beauty' wins best foreign language Oscar
- Estudiantes gives up Argentine lead to Colon
- SOME OSCAR LOVE FOR DARLENE LOVE
- Taiwan's PMI down in February
- Commercial Times: Value-added tax not the same as bank levy
- QUICKQUOTE: JASON SUDEIKIS
- National Basketball Association Standings
- GARY BUSEY ON HOLLYWOOD, LETO'S OSCAR SPEECH
- Toshiba Launches System Power Supply ICs for Medium-sized LCD Modules Used in Car Navigations
- QUICKQUOTE: LUPITA NYONG'O
- ZTE
- BILL MURRAY REMEMBERING HAROLD RAMIS
- Seoul: NKorea fires 2 more suspected missiles
- AN OSCAR MOMENT TO REMEMBER
- BILL MURRAY REMEMBERING HAROLD RAMIS
- Taiwan's first elver fishing ban takes effect
- Toshiba Develops TransferJet(TM)-Compatible 3D-Integrated Ultra-Small Module and Ultra-Thin FPC Coupler
- THOSE OSCAR PIZZAS WEREN'T PROPS
- Asian stocks tumble as Ukraine tensions intensify
- NBA Capsules
- TAKING PINK TO THE LAND OF OZ
- Ex-Taiwan Mobile president joins new 4G entrant
- 'Let It Go' wins Oscar for original song
- QUICKQUOTE: LUPITA NYONG'O
- QUICKQUOTE: PENELOPE CRUZ
- Alfonso Cuaron wins Oscar for best director
- A FALSE ALARM, AND THEN AN EGOT
- DeGeneres' selfie crashes Twitter
- NHL Capsules
- Cate Blanchett wins Oscar for best actress
- BATHROOM-LINE ADMIRATION
- New science minister vows to push technology development
- Senators top Canucks in Heritage Classic
- McConaughey wins Oscar for best actor
- DeGeneres' selfie crashes Twitter
- Parker returns, leads Spurs over Mavs 112-106
- BUZZ ALDRIN: OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD OSCAR FAN
- '12 Years a Slave' wins best picture Oscar
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America
- Taiwan Mobile ex-president joins new 4G entrant (update)
- '12 Years a Slave' wins best picture at Oscars
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- PROUD OSCAR PAPA
- Group seeks to double number of US students abroad
- Pistorius murder trial: It begins
- North Korea deports Australian missionary
- Age-old indicators under stress in high Bolivia
- Taiwan shares close down 0.43%
- Group seeks to double number of US students abroad
- WHAT'S SO FUNNY?
- PROUD OSCAR PAPA
- Arby's gets Pharrell's hat for $44K in eBay bid
- Oscarcast: A fine scene hosted by Ellen DeGeneres
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Pistorius trial: The main players
- KISSING AND TELLING
- Seoul: NKorea fires 2 more suspected missiles
- Oscarcast: A fine scene hosted by Ellen DeGeneres
- Officials: Gunmen kill 11 in Pakistani capital
- McCONAUGHEY'S INSPIRATIONS: GOD, FAMILY, SELF
- QUICKQUOTE: SPIKE JONZE
- Nepal on alert to stop Tibetan protest
- Oil prices spike on Russia sanctions fears
- Lupita Nyong'o's ice blue or JLaw's bright red?
- McCONAUGHEY'S 'TRUE DETECTIVE:' MUM'S THE WORD
- Philippines: 16 hurt in communist rebel attacks
- Birmingham owner Yeung guilty of money laundering
- William and Kate plan adventurous trip Down Under
- GETTING A SECOND CHANCE
- Suicide bombers kill 11 in Pakistani capital
- QUICKQUOTE: CATE BLANCHETT
- William and Kate plan adventurous trip Down Under
- NHL Scoring Leaders
- US prepares tough response for Russia over Ukraine
- China's Xi amasses power to tackle grim challenges
- NOT MISSING A MOMENT OF OSCAR GLORY
- BLANCHETT: IT'S NOT EASY BEING FRONT-RUNNER
- Foreign firm loses copyright suit against Taiwan game show
- Russian markets, ruble plummet on Ukraine fears
- Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to bat vs Afghanistan
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Military pilot dies in fighter jet crash in Nevada
- Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to bat vs Afghanistan
- Egypt: Morsi's son released pending drug probe
- Bitcoin exchange looks into criminal complaint
- Pistorius enters courtroom for start of trial
- Australia declares on 494-7 vs South Africa
- New cargo-passenger ship to serve Taiwan-Matsu route
- 11 Austek products win iF design awards
- Australia declares on 494-7 vs South Africa
- South Africa vs. Australia 3rd test
- Taiwan to take delivery of six more Apache choppers on March 17
- Philippine gunmen abduct 2 children, nanny, driver
- Global stocks tumble as Ukraine tensions intensify
- Pro-Russian troops take over Crimea terminal
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0845 GMT, AP
- Pro-Russian troops take over Crimea terminal
- Japan, North Korea Red Cross officials meet
- Australia to relax Qantas foreign ownership limits
- Italy cheers Oscar return amid funding angst
- Russia blocks web pages linked to Ukraine protests
- Obama, Netanyahu to meet on Iran, Mideast peace
- Eintracht Frankfurt coach Armin Veh to leave club
- Kenya celebrates Oscar win of Lupita Nyong'o
- At ICJ, Croatia accuses Serbia of genocide
- Deportee in Saudi killed in detention center riot
- Moscow: troops in Ukraine defending its citizens
- New clashes in blockaded area of Damascus halt aid
- Police: Rebels in Indian Kashmir kill 2 policemen
- 70% of Taiwanese favor visit by China's top cross-strait official
- Talk of the day - Small fishing port 'rocked' to life
- Key events in Ukraine's political crisis
- Garry Kasparov gets Croatian passport
- UN: Iran cuts higher-enriched uranium stock
- Taiwanese colleges recruiting students in Hong Kong
- 2015 winter break could be as long as 30 days
- Thai police arrest French drug smuggling suspect
- 4 women with new wombs are trying to get pregnant
- Lyon rebuilds to recapture glories long past
- More than 300,000 face famine in Mozambique
- Libya relocates parliament after attack
- Taiwan to promote tourism at Berlin travel fair
- UAE's Etihad posts biggest annual profit yet
- Former winners reflect at Oscar party
- Thai police arrest French drug smuggling suspect
- Asia Cup: Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka Scores
- Asia Cup: Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Sangakkara's 76 propels Sri Lanka to 253-6
- Businesses resume after Thai protests scaled back
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1200 GMT, AP
- UK hails Oscar success as sign of surging industry
- Lars Bender out, Miroslav Klose hurting
- Police: Thai army rangers killed 3 boys in south
- Businesses resume after Thai protests scaled back
- Buffett says economy continues to grow steadily
- Asian News Digest, AS
- 1 dead in Quran desecration protest in Mauritania
- Sangakkara's 76 propels Sri Lanka to 253-6
- Gaza public workers: Hamas not paying salaries
- Police: Thai army rangers killed 3 boys in south
- EU weighs reaction to Russian incursion in Ukraine
- Conte named Serie A coach of the year again
- Car makers pack premium features in small packages
- Tyco selling South Korean security arm for $1.93B
- Buffett says rail tank cars need upgrades for oil
- China captures 3 more suspects in station attack
- Pope names private secretary to No. 2 econ spot
- Empty Japanese boat beaches in Taiwan after three years at sea
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Fred Rutten to succeed Ronald Koeman at Feyenoord
- Snow shuts down much of Washington again
- Buffett: Climate change not causing more disasters
- China captures 3 more suspects in station attack
- Chrysler, Nissan post big Feb. US sales gains
- Airlines cancel more than 2,000 flights
- US consumer spending up 0.4 percent in January
- Fourth nuclear power plant safety checks on schedule: MOEA
- 1st Wildlife Day marks elephant, rhino deaths
- Rimini Street Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2013 Financial Results
- Snow shuts down much of Washington again
- Tevez: World Cup inclusion depends only on Sabella
- German bobsled driver Machata banned for 1 year
- Israeli settlement construction doubles in 2013
- US stock futures fall as Ukraine tensions rise
- Italy coach Prandelli considers extending contract
- Rain triggers latest collapse in ancient Pompeii
- Kennedy: I didn't accept plea because I'm innocent
- Kaohsiung pop music center begins construction
- Smiths Detection Launches New Portable Identification Technology Targeting Illicit Drugs
- Review: Strong storytelling from Drive-By Truckers
- Review: Eli Young Band delivers thoughtful album
- Tiger begins road to Augusta with a limp
- US stocks slide as Ukraine tensions rise
- Men's Wearhouse, Jos. Bank signal they're talking
- Craig Electronics Enters into MPEG-2 and ATSC Licenses with MPEG LA
- dick clark productions (dcp LLC) Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2014 Conference Call