英文新聞列表 English News List
- Carlos Vela again turns down Mexico offer
- Italy politics sinks to lows with Grillo's barbs
- Broadway marquees to dim to honor Hoffman
- Volkswagen's US workers will vote on union
- Reggae singer 'Bunny Rugs' Clarke dies at 65
- US prosecutor: Evidence proves ex-trader's guilt
- Skipper Spithill returns to cup champ Oracle
- Senegal police arrest 4 over anti-gay violence
- EU ambassador warns Israel of isolation
- Volcano's ash affects a third of Ecuador provinces
- US to play Turkey in basketball World Cup group
- Brazilian football scrutinized again after attack
- Pfizer breast cancer drug hits midstage study goal
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 9-15
- Lawyer told to repay $46M for exploiting the dying
- Austria needs new flag bearer as Raich delays trip
- Officials: Hoffman found with likely heroin packs
- Djokovic says he'll soon marry his fiancee Jelena
- Algeria party head slams untouchable spy chief
- Yemen: Rockets fired from ex-president stronghold
- Muti to lead Chicago symphony through 2020
- Russia's independent TV sees its troubles deepen
- Mavis Staples to perform at Newport Folk Festival
- Former Brazil midfielder Juninho retires
- Beckham to discuss effort to bring team to Miami
- Dow drops on concerns about global growth
- AP WAS THERE: At last, Winter gets its own 'Games'
- Ambassador: Mali's president favors reconciliation
- US regrets many Thais prevented from voting
- Gold rises as manufacturing survey disappoints
- Emerging markets' turmoil likely to stay contained
- Police say 1 shot at store in Washington state
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Snow and cold cut power lines in Slovenia
- Cilic, Becker reach 2nd round at Zagreb Indoors
- US execution delayed after lethal injection change
- Super Bowl most-watched TV event in US history
- Tech firms disclose more info about US snooping
- 'Lego Movie' built to be a better toy film
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Rates on US Treasury bills dip at weekly auction
- US stock market plunges on global growth concerns
- Gay rights activists arrested in Idaho protest
- Internet firms release data on NSA spy requests
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Mavis Staples to perform at Newport Folk Festival
- Sampdoria wins derby match against Genoa 1-0
- Oil drops on weaker US, China manufacturing data
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Chelsea beats Man City 1-0 in title showdown
- US factories expanded at much slower pace in Jan.
- Chelsea beats Man City 1-0 in title showdown
- Yum's 4Q net income down, adjusted net beats
- US study links sugar, heart disease deaths
- Hoffman among thousands of addiction victims
- Mali-focused jihadist media body forms
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Groups: Meat labeling rules could start trade war
- Villarreal gains on 4th with 3-1 win over Osasuna
- Judge says Chris Brown should remain in treatment
- Kinnear resigns as Newcastle director of football
- Obama congratulates Tunisian leader on new gov't
- Groups: Meat labeling rules could start trade war
- Magnitude-6.1 earthquake hits Indonesia
- Klitschko wants to fight again in the US
- House Dems say give diplomacy a chance with Iran
- US teen in skydiving accident walking with help
- US official visits Haiti to help with adoptions
- Tuesday, February 11
- Sweden puts Nyquist in Franzen's spot for Olympics
- Seattle Times: Extra press run for Super Bowl win
- Fight promoter: Mexican boxer dies after knockout
- Sri Lanka elects to bat in 2nd test vs. Bangladesh
- Exhibition calls attention to threat to Formosan black bear
- Morgan Stanley upbeat about Taiwan's financial stocks
- FEATURE: Taiwan's top tourist attractions: people and culture
- Lunar eclipse to be highlight for astronomy buffs in 2014
- Major LED suppliers expect turning point in 2014
- Internet firms release data on NSA requests
- Official: Heroin in packets in Hoffman's apartment
- Boxer Klitschko draws attention to Ukraine crisis
- Watchdog shows illicit money flows in Philippines
- China police catch man accused of killing 6
- Think tank set to release PMI data
- Christie reiterates: No role in lane closures
- China police catch man accused of killing 6
- 3 boys shot dead in attack in Thailand's south
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Academic efforts in edible fungi development bearing fruit
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka Scores
- Clinton to encourage reading in Hispanic families
- Sri Lanka leader hits out at likely UN resolution
- Sri Lanka 71-2 vs. Bangladesh
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka 2nd test
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- NBA Capsules
- United Daily News: A year in which political horses go wild
- Sri Lanka 71-2 vs. Bangladesh
- China navy holds Indian Ocean drills
- MOEA aims to finish trade pact talks with China by mid-year
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings, HKN
- Toyota profit up 5-fold on weak yen, good sales
- NHL Capsules
- Explosion hits military bus in Yemen; 2 killed
- Explosion hits military bus in Yemen; 2 killed
- Swiss bank UBS earns $1 billion in 4th quarter
- 11 die in Bangladesh after trawler sinks
- Girl killed by firework
- Incumbent Taichung mayor to run for re-election
- Upsolar Commits to Global Renewable Energy Fund
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Guards, electric fences didn't stop prison break
- 11 die in Bangladesh after trawler sinks
- Election coverage shows growth of new Afghan media
- Durant leads Thunder past Grizzlies 86-77
- Blackhawks beat Kings to close on NHL lead
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0800 GMT, AP
- UAE: President's health 'reassuring' after stroke
- Claudia Bokel retains athletes' seat on IOC board
- Local bourse could follow Wall Street plunge
- Shift in business focus boosts Panasonic earnings
- Oil prices kept in check by global economy fears
- US short track skaters see Sochi as a new chance
- Panel: Japan should lift ban on collective defense
- First flight from Georgia lands in Sochi
- Art for money's sake: Portugal aims to recoup debt
- Spain jobless total spikes as Christmas jobs end
- Rwanda genocide trial opens in Paris, French first
- Russia: Syria to remove chemical weapons by March
- Dutch telecom KPN to cut 1,500 jobs
- Lufthansa pilots to vote on possible strike
- BP suffers from impact of asset sales in Q4
- Thai opposition petitions court to annul election
- Talk of the Day -- Cabinet members in economics, finance to stay on
- Macau feels strain during Lunar holiday influx
- Media watchdog warns against Turkish Internet bill
- White adds jammed wrist to the list of injuries
- Police: At least 3 dead in Tunis suburb shootout
- Hon Hai to launch B2B e-trading platform in early March
- Thailand: China cancels rice deal amid graft probe
- Marbles that belonged to Anne Frank rediscovered
- Iran troops join rescue effort in snow-hit north
- 86 Cambodian workers hurt in truck accident
- Bombings in and around Iraqi capital kill 7 people
- Patrick Chan's time comes at the Sochi Olympics
- Pakistan appoints Aamir Sohail as chief selector
- Spain police seize cocaine in floating backpacks
- Queen Elizabeth II to visit Pope Francis in Rome
- Philippines suspects rebels in army convoy bombing
- Swiss reject new probe of Angola-Russia deal
- Syrian forces hit mosque with barrel bomb, kill 5
- Warburton returns to captain Wales against Ireland
- Austrians get kidnap threats against Schild, Flock
- Tents set up for homeless from Greek earthquakes
- Taiwan Railways ridership to fall 9.5% on final day of holiday
- Child dies after being found in ship pool
- Bach pays tribute to Volgograd bombing victims
- Canadian snowboarder McMorris OK despite injury
- Warburton returns to captain Wales against Ireland
- Rare white lion triplets born in Poland
- Maine police investigating screams find happy pig
- Without a flag, Keshavan still honoring India
- Hero or hyena? Pope's aide in Polish controversy
- Hero or hyena? Pope's aide in Polish controversy
- Oral-B, Blend-a-Med and Crest Help Protect the Smiles of the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games
- Amenazan con secuestrar a austriacos en Sochi
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1200 GMT, AP
- Ancelotti: Ronaldo will be available for Copa semi
- Without a flag, Keshavan still honoring India
- Ex-DPP chairman backs plan for new political group
- Kenya: Journalists protest jailings in Egypt
- Yeung quits Birmingham roles as verdict looms
- List of scorers of most centuries in test cricket
- Russian president arrives in Winter Olympics city
- Nesbitt, Morrison fit again ahead of Olympics
- Lugers take 1st Sochi Olympic training runs
- Allegations in viral YouTube video lead to charges
- Begg-Smith chases after another Olympic medal
- BC-TEN--Open Sud de France Results, TEN
- Yeung quits Birmingham roles as verdict looms
- Google told to move US 'mystery' barge
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Strong US earnings fail to impress jittery market
- Lugers take 1st Sochi Olympic training runs
- US cable merger foreshadows Internet TV's rise
- 6 killed in shootouts with Rio de Janeiro police
- US ambassador to Russia stepping down
- Target data breach pits US banks against retailers
- Kenya: 4 men charged in court for airport bombing
- US cable merger foreshadows Internet TV's rise
- Arts advocate, ex-2nd lady Joan Mondale dies
- Benedict Cumberbatch meets Muppets in PBS video
- Slower sales led to dip in US home prices in Dec.
- Benedict Cumberbatch meets Muppets in PBS video
- Pakistan talks with Taliban team delayed
- US probing Honda Accords for air bag problem
- Pope: 'unjust' unemployment can mean sin, suicide
- China takes aim at exclusive restaurants in parks
- Hero or hyena? Pope's aide in Polish controversy
- UK says it had 'limited' role in 1984 India raid
- Man United to go on pre-season tour of US
- Austrian skier loses appeal for Olympic selection
- US teens charged Australian's death due in court
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- UK says it had 'limited' role in 1984 India raid
- Martino wants Barca to close out games quickly
- Olivia Newton-John to begin Vegas show at Flamingo
- JC Penney key sales barometer up in holiday period
- World Golf Glance
- Motorola Licensed Under MPEG-2 License
- US launching anti-smoking campaign aimed at youth
- US agency ends Ford truck probe without recall
- Money short to fly people from C. African Republic
- Germany's Merkel: move forward Turkish EU talks
- Nadella to head Microsoft; Gates leaves chair role
- Greek writers throw the book at austerity plan
- Report: Colombian army unit spied on negotiators
- Islamic rights group: investigate Bangladesh
- Swine flu kills 24 across Egypt
- 5 things to know about speedskating, short track
- Court hearing set over Virginia gay marriage ban
- Nadella to head Microsoft; Gates leaves chair role
- Cops: US man bites brother's ear off during party
- Pharrell Williams to perform on Oscar telecast
- Bayern Munich, Diego Costa top AP football poll
- US stocks turn mixed after big slump
- Britain ends Olympic funding for basketball teams
- 2 out of 3 adults in England overweight or obese
- US factory orders down 1.5 percent in December
- Erat replaces Sobotka on Czech team for Olympics
- Bourbon, whiskey sales up in US, overseas
- Klitschko warns Ukrainian tempers are heating up
- Growing herbs a remedy for some Gaza economic woes
- US report: Budget deficit to drop to $514B
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - February 5
- Ｅxplora honoured in Top Luxury Hotels in Chile category at the 2014 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards
- Cool, wet weather on first day back to work
- Ma Ying-jeou: No ‘personal’ opinions on Sean Lien
- DPP: Taichung, Changhua are must-wins in 2014
- NIA is expected to offer multi-services for new immigrant
- Australian drug convict will be released soon, Indonesian justice minister says
- Frank Hsieh: I am a moon, not a sun
- Public buses are expected to help reduce traffic congestions, Cambodian official says
- Taichung Mayor Jason Hu announces re-election bid
- Taiwan stock plummets after holiday break; officials remain upbeat
- Gunsmith in Chen shooting sentenced to 9 years
- China-born new immigrant finds a job after graduates from Tainan vocational training center
- 10 Koreans arrested by polices over gambling site, Philippine official says
- Ma Ying-jeou: New Year full of hope for economy, elections
- Victims of factory closures mark anniversary
- Su Tseng-chang kicks off New Year with DPP staffers
- US stocks rise slightly in morning trading
- US Congress set to end direct payments to farmers
- UN calls for $1.27 billion in South Sudan aid
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 10:15
- BC-TEN--PBZ Zagreb Indoors Results, TEN
- Bach slams politicians over Sochi Olympics
- Zimbabwe takes aim at corruption
- Isla Mujeres, Mexico: Near Cancun but a world away
- Cape Verde loses bid to be reinstated in World Cup
- Sea survivor's Salvadoran family gave him up
- Review: Smartphone app makes diagnosis in 'Cell'
- Hilton Worldwide Signs Management Agreement for First Conrad Hotel & Resorts Property in India with Conrad Pune
- Go For the Food: Gourmet sliders in gritty Detroit
- US official: Snowden leaks lead to Pentagon change
- Afghan presidential candidates start 1st debate
- Officials: Top US envoy to Syria to retire
- Quotes from voters in AP Global Football 10
- Sea survivor's Salvadoran family gave him up
- Steve Martin returning to Rochester jazz festival
- Officials: Top US envoy to Syria to retire
- Swimmer regains world title with doping case win
- US church working to regain Haiti orphanage permit
- US intel: Sense of destiny drives China aggression
- Justin Bieber gets March trial date in US case
- Zimbabwe: Sect leader jailed for serial rape
- US officials: Iran is not open for business _ yet
- Gunmen rob patients in Brazilian hospital
- Teenage blogger Tavi Gevinson has book deal
- US officials: Iran is not open for business _ yet
- FBI: Kids forced into prostitution for Super Bowl
- Steve Martin returning to Rochester jazz festival
- Enger to replace Pretorius in Olympic ski jumping
- US stocks rise at midday after big losses Monday
- US appeals court may restrict Apple monitor duties
- Concussion specialist may begin new era in Sochi
- Branson hosts renewable energy summit in Caribbean
- Senate panel OKs senator to be US envoy to China
- US, drugmakers, foundations partner to find meds
- Excerpts from John Paul II's published notes
- Amid protests, Ukraine more divided than ever
- A look at Microsoft's new CEO, Satya Nadella
- Podchufarova set to join Russian Olympic team
- West Ham's Carroll loses appeal over 3-game ban
- Gicquel beats Llodra at Open Sud de France
- Conflict escalates in Libya over parliament role
- US prosecutors push for record exonerations
- Report: Woods goes to India, loses Skins game
- A look back at the allegations against Woody Allen
- Far-right magazine use Nazi term to defend itself
- Man United, Man City and Liverpool to tour US
- Woman facing execution in Texas
- US official: 'number of specific threats' at Sochi
- Spain, Greece, Bosnia to play in US ahead of WCup
- BC-TEN--Royal Guard Open Chile Results, TEN
- Tube turmoil: Londoners bracing for strike chaos
- Olympic Alpine course set to reveal its secrets
- Text of Nadella memo on being named Microsoft CEO
- Migrants sent less money back to Mexico in 2013
- Larger, sharper Samsung tablets out in US Feb. 13
- US official: 'Number of specific threats' at Sochi
- 2 GM board members plan to leave in June
- Pietersen dropped for upcoming England tours
- Facebook read daily more than Bible
- Emerging market wobble won't derail US stocks
- Legal concerns foil Portugal's art sale ambitions
- George Washington biographer receives $5,000 prize
- Pietersen England career over after being dropped
- Gannett 4Q profit down 12 pct on lower ad spending
- US Navy probes alleged cheating on nuke tests
- Real 'Monuments Men' records go on display
- New Jersey congressman resigning after 23 years
- US Navy probing alleged cheating on nuclear tests
- Delbonis reaches second round in Chile
- Libya says all chemical weapons destroyed
- UN: 2 staffers detained in Syria freed, 19 held
- Judge allows Perelman's claim against art dealer
- Iran president says ready for final nuclear talks
- Prince Charles visits UK flood victims
- New NYC mayor to skip St. Patrick's Day parade
- Egypt: nearly 200 mostly Islamists sent to trial
- Brazilian nominates Snowden for Nobel Peace Prize
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Iraqi militant leader refused to fall into line
- Broad coalition backs Keystone XL oil pipeline
- New US wave of heroin claims Hoffman, others
- Kuwait to invest $676m in Italy's companies
- Swansea fires manager Michael Laudrup
- Saudi TV owner jailed for "disobeying ruler"
- 13 dead in Ukrainian train-bus crash
- Top 5 items on Microsoft CEO's To-Do list
- Report: NSA spied on Merkel's predecessor too
- Broad US coalition backs Keystone XL oil pipeline
- Alleged Silk Road mastermind indicted in US
- Alaska voters could legalize marijuana this summer
- Rockets fired at N. Mali French army base
- JPMorgan to pay $1.5M to settle harassment case
- Facebook barrels ahead on 10th anniversary
- Obama admin pot policy dazed, confusing to many
- Timeline: Key dates in Facebook's 10-year history
- Silicon Valley economy back at dot-com-era highs
- Scottish Parliament passes gay marriage bill
- US Treasury takes step to avoid hitting debt limit
- US stocks recover modestly from big drop
- Obama meets with top US commander in Afghanistan
- Timeline: Key dates in Facebook's 10-year history
- Facebook barrels ahead on 10th anniversary
- Kerry's diplomacy takes on difficult problems
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Facebook barrels ahead on 10th anniversary
- US man comes home 18 years after abduction
- Wheat gains for fourth day as traders reverse bets
- S&P downgrades Puerto Rico debt to junk status
- Justin Bieber gets March trial date in US case
- Appeals court upholds US terrorism convictions
- Scans show Nadal on mend from back injury
- Brazilians prepare to go on strike after attack
- Kerry's diplomacy takes on difficult problem
- US man comes home 18 years after abduction
- Emerging market wobble won't derail US stocks
- CEO Confidence in Asia Improves, According to Latest YPO Survey
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Karlovic hits 44 aces at Zagreb Indoors
- Ibrahimovic sends PSG into League Cup final
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- S&P downgrades Puerto Rico debt to junk status
- English Standings, SOC
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks
- Pacquiao, Bradley both seek redemption in rematch
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- Spotify's Top 10 most streamed tracks
- Picking a CEO: Microsoft, others go with insiders
- Spotify's Top 10 most viral tracks
- Vatican surveys find Catholics reject sex rules
- Hockey players going high-tech with their socks
- 3rd tier Sheffield United knocks Fulham out of Cup
- Google awards $106M in stock, cash to Schmidt
- Electricity fails in parts of 11 Brazilian states
- Prince plays London living-room gig
- Officials brief Obama on Sochi Olympics security
- Amnesty Intl says Haiti camp residents, cops clash
- Relative blames food poisoning for 2 Bali deaths
- Wednesday, February 12
- In NYC, Pussy Riot critiques conditions in Russia
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazil child-sex warnings to air on WC flights
- In NYC, Pussy Riot critiques conditions in Russia
- Obama, French president to tour Monticello
- UN chief: Hillary Clinton is a champion for women
- JPMorgan Chase to pay $614M over mortgage lending
- Flea: Red Hot Chili Peppers mimed Super Bowl song
- Chicago teen gets 27 years in man's beating death
- EU gives $431 million for children in 15 countries
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- 'Little House' star Richard Bull dies at age 89
- Bin Laden relative seeks interview for NY trial
- Biden urges compromise to resolve Ukraine crisis
- UNICEF urges action to prevent CAR 'catastrophe'
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Taiwan shares open sharply lower
- Asia Pulp & Paper Calls on NGOs, Governments and Businesses to Collaborate to Protect Indonesia
- Rival Koreas discuss resuming family reunions
- President urges people to work together to revive economy
- California man charged with producing baby porn
- Australian court rules ANZ Bank late fees too high
- New Zealand names unchanged team for 1st test
- Cricket fan to be counseled over pig-smuggling
- Taiwan shares plunge, led by large-cap stocks
- Cricket fan to be counseled over pig-smuggling
- Philippines arrests 10 Koreans over gambling site
- Palau to ban commercial fishing, promote tourism
- Taichung mayor to announce his bid for 4th term
- Sea survivor's family rejoices to regain lost son
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings, HKN
- Exam cheating scandal hits Navy nuclear force
- NHL Capsules
- NHL Capsules
- Was Microsoft smart to play it safe with CEO pick?
- Taiwan shares close down 2.34%
- Police: Hoffman's heroin didn't have additive
- Callahan leads Rangers over Avalanche 5-1
- Minister opens book fair by touting importance of Taiwan's culture
- Pussy Riot, in NYC, critiques conditions in Russia
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Takanashi to Kasai, Japan has a generation covered
- FSC head remains upbeat about Taiwan shares despite plunge
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka Scores
- Canadian man killed in New Zealand minivan crash
- IOC debates changes to Olympic bidding process
- Bangladesh-Sri Lanka 2nd test
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh gets public buses
- Woman set to be executed in Texas for 1998 killing
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Abbott, Castelli-Shnapir selected for US team
- Prince plays London living-room gig
- NBA Capsules
- Indonesia's growth falls below 6 percent
- Bombings kill at least 16 in Iraqi capital
- Indonesia to release Australian drug convict soon
- Oil price extends gains in Asia on cold US weather
- Pacers end Atlanta hoodoo with 89-85 win
- Grounding order for Apache helicopters to be lifted next week
- Korea frets of poor form heading to World Cup
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0800 GMT, AP
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Woman gives 3 US waitresses $5,000 each
- Atentados con bombas dejan 16 muertos en Irak
- China Times: Set up sovereign wealth fund to stimulate economy
- Global volatility sends local bourse into tailspin
- Acer sets tone for revenue, margin growth in 2014
- Kuala Lumpur replaces Rio as Laureas awards host
- Nepal assembly to elect new prime minister Monday
- Inquiry accuses Sri Lanka forces of wartime abuses
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- South African protesters burn buildings
- Olympic short tracker Hamelin is a medal machine
- Kumaritashvili's death remembered at Sochi Games
- Kenya joins South African domestic competition
- China leader heads to Olympics; to meet with Putin
- Bangladesh-Sri Lanka 2nd test
- Second activist in 3 days jailed in Sochi area
- USOC sponsor AT&T condemns Russia's anti-gay law
- Former Hellenic Postbank CEO arrested in Athens
- Delays, disruption, drudgery hit London commuters
- Jan Hudec steadily mending from balky back
- Vancouver failure piles pressure on Sven Kramer
- Talk of the Day -- Central Taiwan key to 2016 presidential race
- Kosovo: Lawmaker questioned by EU police for fraud
- Delays, disruption, drudgery hit London commuters
- 9 missing after South Africa gold mine fire
- Rating agency cautious over Sochi's legacy
- C. African Republic man brutally slain by crowd
- Freeway traffic surges amid good weather during holiday period
- Korek pleased to see an end of "injustice"
- Skiers satisfied in Sochi, but where's the yogurt?
- Eurozone retail sales in unexpectedly big slide
- Fans continue to flood Taipei comics festival
- Russia: 32 railcars carrying gas derail, on fire
- IOC urged not to pay sports to attend Olympics
- Negotiations break down for Panama Canal financing
- UN denounces Vatican on sex abuse, abortion
- UN details impact of war on Syrian children
- OTC market resilient against main board plunge
- International court weighs Kenya president's case
- Qatar court denies US couple's request to leave
- Taiwan striving hard to join regional economic blocs: president
- International court weighs Kenya president's case
- Sweden urges EU for new, broad dialogue with Iran
- Turkish calligrapher demonstrates at Taipei book fair
- UN panel: Russia should annul gay 'propaganda' law
- Google makes more concessions in EU antitrust case
- President, foreign minister praise Frankfurt transit stop
- Taichung mayor announces his bid for re-election
- U.S. delivery of P-3C aircraft to Taiwan on schedule: military
- EU envoy meets Ukrainian president
- Wiggins children bullied after Armstrong scandal
- Despite the new look, Shaun White still a rebel
- Spanish cargo ship slams into jetty in SW France
- Wide gap between New Delhi, Beijing smog policies
- Israel negotiator blasts ministers on Kerry rebuke
- 52-year-old aerials skier loses Olympic entry case
- Syria misses interim chemical weapons deadline
- Jamaican bobsledders without equipment in Russia
- Swiss govt tightens tech security over NSA spying
- British man jailed for defacing queen's portrait
- In Olympic luge, it's Germany, and everyone else
- Obama praises CVS for pulling tobacco from shelves
- Jordanians worry about fallout from Mideast peace
- Germany paves way for expanded Mali mission
- Man Utd and Chelsea join anti-homophobia campaign
- BC-TEN--Open Sud de France Results, TEN
- CVS Caremark plans stop selling tobacco products
- In Olympic luge, it's Germany, and everyone else
- CVS Caremark plans to stop tobacco products sales
- Merck Q4 net drops 14 pct. on generic competition
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Woman set to be executed in Texas for 1998 killing
- Changhua reports second lowest jobless rate in Taiwan
- Woman set to be executed in Texas for 1998 killing
- Kosovo ethnic divide tackled on ruby pitch
- Cyan Wins Deal with South Korean Jeollanam-Do Provincial Government
- Japan
- BC-TEN--PBZ Zagreb Indoors Results, TEN
- IOC to consider neutral body for whistleblowers
- US figure skater Wagner likes Sochi's rainbow hues
- GlaxoSmithKline profits nearly triple in Q4
- British princess laments Olympic opening shows
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1300 GMT, AP
- U.S. calls for peaceful solutions to regional maritime tensions
- New barrages of mortar fire frighten Mogadishu
- Real Madrid's Ronaldo banned for 3 games
- Putin insists Sochi is set for Winter Olympics
- Storms batter Britain, wash away rail line, pier
- US states look to rein in government surveillance
- Former Czech PM joins central bank board
- Police: Educator in YouTube case acknowledged sex
- Red Light Secrets Museum opens in Amsterdam
- Taiwan has responsibility for legitimate aid, president says
- E-book publishers facing declining reading interest: expert
- US Archives to display Emancipation Proclamation
- Survey: US companies add 175,000 jobs in January
- Sheriff baffled by killing of Texas family
- Olympic flame in Sochi after world's longest relay
- Time Warner 4Q net income falls 12 pct
- Review: 'Monuments Men' a misstep for Clooney
- Macedonia adopts castration bill for pedophiles
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Russia: Suspect in twin suicide bombings killed
- Dudi Sela upsets sixth-seeded Lukas Rosol
- IOC backs proposal to set up Olympic TV channel
- Student sets off explosive in Libya, wounding 6
- Clay Aiken to run for Congress in North Carolina
- Survey: US companies add 175,000 jobs in January
- US stock futures point to lower open
- President Ma responds to pope's World Peace Day message
- 7 die in fire destroying Argentine bank archives
- Brazil police find bodies of men killed in jungle
- Injured Brazilian skier to transfer hospitals
- 'The Monuments Men' pulls an A-team cast
- UN: UAE judiciary under 'de facto control'
- APEC is best fit for Ma-Xi meeting: MAC chief
- Puerto Rico to cut budgets, renegotiate loans
- Anheuser Busch to buy Blue Point Brewing
- US stock market opens lower
- Iran: US 'wishes won't come true' at nuclear talks
- In Sochi, new complaints about Russia anti-gay law
- Greek Results, SOC
- Greek Standings, SOC
- World Match Play Championship returning to England
- Sharapova relives childhood memories in Sochi
- Halifax-backed Envision Pharma expands into Asia-Pacific via ProScribe Acquisition
- Colombia: 78-year-old Spaniard held on drug charge
- UN panel's recommendations to Vatican
- BC-AP Olympic Digest,ADVISORY
- Discovery to air wingsuit flight off Everest peak
- Bobsled, skeleton training starts for Sochi Games
- US service sector expands on gain in new orders
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - February 6
- Consumer prices in Taiwan up 0.76% YoY in January
- Nearly 90% of companies planning to hire: survey
- Rumors see King Pu-tsun as NSC chair in Cabinet shakeup
- Shangri-La's Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei celebrates Valentine’s Day
- Taiwan okays imports of Canadian bone-in-beef
- Diplomats to return Feb.17 to help prepare Taiwan TPP bid
- January PMI continues to expand; CIER says GDP likely to hit 3%
- New immigrants celebrate Chinese New Year in Taiwan, experiencing different cultures
- MOE: local governments cannot interfere in textbook selection
- Maoli City warms up for Lantern Festival
- GWO released GWO News in multi-languages
- HTC to launch wearable device for Christmas: chairwoman
- McDonald’s enters Vietnamese fast food contest
- China cancels rice deal amid probe, Thai official says
- No compensation for Dapu owners: Liu
- Ex-premier to publish martial arts book series
- NT$70 billion spent on chronic disease drugs in 2012: report
- Lottery sales soar to record high in 2013
- Olympians include Miami skater, Indian luger
- Winter storm snarls US air travel for 3rd day
- Communists roast in hell in Montenegro fresco
- Panama Canal expansion stops amid dispute
- US man glad of son's return after 18 years
- Column: Sochi much more than mere fun and games
- Phinney leads after 1st stage of Dubai Tour
- Israel to stop seminary funding over conscription
- Study: 10 US states eye Internet gambling bills
- Beckham exercises option to buy MLS team in Miami
- Communists roast in hell in Montenegro fresco
- Beckham exercises option to buy MLS team in Miami
- Billie Jean King won't attend Sochi opening
- Romania's former boxing chief is arrested
- Fiorentina's Gomez back in training after 5 months
- Colombia rebels troubled by peace talks spy report
- Pope's Harley goes under auction hammer in Paris
- Highest Run-scorers in Test Cricket
- Models in Spanx kick off New York Fashion Week
- 'Archetype' looks at how much memories define us
- AP PHOTOS: A glimpse at Sochi ahead of the games
- Unpaid Bosnian workers clash with police
- US stock market moves lower at midday
- IOC: No healthy stray dogs being killed in Sochi
- Norway drops skier from cross-country sprint team
- US picks Todd Lodwick as Olympic flagbearer
- AP PHOTOS: A glimpse at Sochi ahead of the games
- Aston Martin recalls more than 17,000 luxury cars
- Niger: France and US should intervene in Libya
- Putin, Lalovic talk wrestling in Sochi
- Congo: Rights groups denounce new amnesty law
- Glasgow to host London's Diamond League meet
- Muslim men write about love in new anthology
- WADA outraged at release of untested new drug
- Scotland winger Sean Maitland out for 2 months
- Moyes watches as Olympiakos stays unbeaten
- Allen's adopted son defends on molest accusation
- WADA expects breakthrough to catch HGH dopers
- European sites, art tell tales of Monuments Men
- Man pleads guilty to LA murder of Chinese students
- A look at a real man portrayed in 'Monuments Men'
- Glance: US smoking over 50 years
- Monuments Men group lists 'most wanted' works
- US college sculpture of underwear man causes stir
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- 3 arrested after US theft of Stradivarius violin
- Yemen gunmen kill 4 soldiers, commander
- Reviews: No changes necessary after Ohio execution
- Experiment adds sense of touch to artificial hand
- BC-TEN--Royal Guard Open Chile Results, TEN
- 'Monuments Men' parts inspired by real people
- Experiment adds sense of touch to artificial hand
- Ethiopia fires coach Sewnet
- Moguls course undergoing tweaks as Olympics loom
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Pacquiao out to show Bradley his killer instinct
- US woman stops to help in crash, has car stolen
- 'Monuments Men' parts inspired by real people
- Fire prompts evacuation of US nuclear repository
- TV channel to air wingsuit flight off Everest peak
- Sports minister expects Curitiba in World Cup
- Report: Organizational Success Demands Successful Strategy Implementation, Increased Focus on People, Process and Outcomes
- Rob Ford: Police singled me out for jaywalking
- 2011 champ Robredo knocked out in Chile 2nd round
- Fire prompts evacuation of US nuclear repository
- US criticizes Chinese maritime claims
- Coffee prices surge on dry weather in Brazil
- Oil gains; natural gas soars, then falls back
- Tensions mount in Italy's coalition government
- US vents criticism of Chinese maritime claims
- Madrid spanks Atletico 3-0 in Copa semifinal
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- McDowell returns to Pebble for 1st time since Open
- Time Warner 4Q net income falls 12 pct
- What is going on with the stock market?
- Twitter posts 4Q loss but beats estimates
- The Coca-Cola Company and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc. Enter into Long-Term Global Strategic Partnership
- Hagel orders renewed focus on US military ethics
- Review: 'The Lego Movie,' tiny toys, huge laughs
- US stock market ends slightly lower
- Disney 1Q helped by 'Frozen,' 'Infinity'
- Roma beats Napoli 3-2 in Italian Cup semi 1st leg
- English Summaries, SOC
- Hagel orders renewed focus on US military ethics
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Sports minister expects Curitiba in World Cup
- Lyon reaches French League Cup final
- India wins toss, bowls in 1st test vs. New Zealand
- Brazil expects troubled WCup stadium to be ready
- Mexican man guilty of killing US Coast Guardsman
- Disney 1Q helped by 'Frozen,' 'Infinity'
- Seattle erupts during Seahawks Super Bowl parade
- Lyon reaches French League Cup final
- Roma beats Napoli 3-2 in Italian Cup semi 1st leg
- Coca-Cola buys 10 percent stake in Green Mountain
- Scottish Results, SOC
- US warns of possible threat to flights to Russia
- Mexican man guilty of killing US Coast Guardsman
- Turkey approves Internet restrictions
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Bale misses Copa clash with Ronaldo banned in Liga
- Curt Schilling announces he has cancer
- British ex-Mormon accuses church leader of fraud
- Chuck Yeager sued by California homeowners group
- NZ 54-3 at lunch on day 1, 1st test vs. India
- Judge: No jail for US teen in fatal car wreck
- NZ 54-3 at lunch on day 1, 1st test vs. India
- BC-CRI--New Zealand-India-Scoreboard, CRI
- Former federal official: Attack was terrorism
- Russia opposes a humanitarian resolution on Syria
- NZ 54-3 at lunch on day 1, 1st test vs. India
- Fed Cup Results
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Kin of 9/11 hijacker to face judge in Guantanamo
- Witnesses: Consulate employee's killing was error
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- Police beat reporter kidnapped in southern Mexico
- NY theater community mourns Philip Seymour Hoffman
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Taiwan CPI up 0.76% in January
- NY theater community mourns Philip Seymour Hoffman
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- San Diego port officials to discuss America's Cup
- US and Russian envoys trade jibes over Pussy Riot
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- US and Russian envoys trade jibes over Pussy Riot
- Pelicans arena to be renamed Smoothie King Center
- Domestic travel surges during Lunar New Year
- Pelicans arena to be renamed Smoothie King Center
- A year adrift on the Pacific? A medical Q and A
- NY theater community mourns Philip Seymour Hoffman
- Corinthians' Alexandre Pato traded to Sao Paulo
- NHL Capsules
- Celebrities want to tie trade pact to dolphin hunt
- NBA Capsules
- U.S. encourages continued dialogue across Taiwan Strait: official
- HTC U.S. market share falls to 6-quarter low
- UN says illegal excavations in Syria are 'lethal'
- Sino-American Silicon shares up on asset buy-in deal
- 14 killed in Nepal bus crash
- 14 killed in Nepal bus crash
- Killings by cops plunge in Brazil's biggest state
- Brangelina wine sequel called 'mouthwatering'
- Woman executed in Texas for 1998 torture killing
- Brangelina wine sequel called 'mouthwatering'
- Eurozone faces close call on interest rates
- China Times: An old face for Taichung mayor
- Hagel orders urgent push for ethics crackdown
- Sea survivor appears weaker in public appearance
- Ed Sullivan Beatles' item headed to NYC auction
- UN leader issues another call for Olympic truce
- Taiwan shares close up 0.56%
- Panasonic extends as Olympic sponsor through 2024
- UN leader issues another call for Olympic truce
- Early start Thursday for Sochi Olympics events
- Officials: NY suspect had Hoffman's cell number
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka Scores
- US warns of explosives in toothpaste tubes
- Bangladesh 201-1 vs. Sri Lanka
- Bangladesh-Sri Lanka 2nd test
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Taiwan CPI up 0.76% in January (update)
- New online appointment system streamlines passport applications
- Hon Hai hires ex-chairman of Chunghwa Telecom
- South Africa: 8 miners die in underground fire
- Bangladesh 201-1 vs. Sri Lanka
- Asian News Digest, AS
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings, HKN
- Sony returns to profit, trying to sell Vaio
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwan's curriculum issue
- NHL Capsules
- Bear bile-extracting farms near collapse in SKorea
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Group: Bangladesh workers threatened over union
- Credit Suisse profit barely higher in 4th quarter
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- Bear bile-extracting farms near collapse in SKorea
- Sanofi earns soar on lower restructuring costs
- NBA Capsules
- NKorea threatens to cancel reunions with Seoul
- Group: Thousands of women illegally held in Iraq
- Panasonic Signs Official Worldwide Olympic Partnership Agreement
- Group: Bangladesh workers threatened over union
- Volvo to cut 4,400 jobs in 2014
- COA sets revenue goal of NT$11 billion from leisure farms
- Oil, natural gas extend gains on US winter storm
- U.S. encourages continued dialogue across Taiwan Strait (update)
- Mercury to drop Saturday following warmer spell
- Local bourse ends with technical rebound
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Women's training run delayed after 3 skiers
- ACE Makes New Appointments for Its Property & Casualty Business in Asia Pacific
- Heat break road blues with tight win over Clippers
- Tanaka gets visa, set to depart for US on time
- Thailand's flagship rice buying policy turns sour
- Nantou to tout local craftsmanship at Taiwan Lantern Festival
- Women's training run delayed after 3 skiers
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0820 GMT, AP
- German charged over Islamic extremist postings
- Myanmar arrests 5 journalists from private journal
- Automaker Daimler rebounds in Q4
- Russian deputy PM on gay rights: Leave kids alone
- Georgian athletes land in Sochi for Olympics
- SOCHI SCENE: Welcome, world _ where are you?
- Ghostwriter, lauded composer part after admission
- Syria undecided on next round of peace talks
- Korda, Burnett lead Ladies Australian Masters
- Vasil Bilak, hard-line communist leader, dies
- Korda, Burnett lead Ladies Australian Masters
- Vodafone Q3 revenue drops 4.8 percent
- SOCHI SCENE: Russia says it's safe
- Canadian Parrot leads men's slopestyle qualifying
- Deportation appeal for ex-Salvadoran general
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- South Korean star Kim Soo Hyun to visit Taiwan
- Bode Miller tops opening downhill training session
- Sochi says 65 world leaders coming to Olympics
- Jamaican team "cool" running at Sochi Olympics
- Dutch politician puts case for Europe exit
- Martin Scorsese visits Taiwan to scout for new film 'Silence'
- Iran's president regrets for food ration problems
- Alcatel-Lucent inks deal with China Huaxin
- SOCHI SCENE: Meeting Putin
- Corporate Social Responsibility Weekly Recap (January 29, 2014
- Car sales in January up over 13% from December
- 6-time Olympian Stecher to bear Austrian flag
- Top US diplomat comes to Kiev for talks
- IOC: 'Constant supervision' needed for Rio Games
- Pissarro painting sells for $32 million in London
- MAC deputy chief to take up post in China affairs body: report
- Forex reserves reach record high of US$416.935 billion
- 3 tons of seized illegal ivory crushed in Paris
- Wes Anderson's new movie kicks off Berlin fest
- Peace talks between Pakistan, Taliban begin
- BC-TEN--PBZ Zagreb Indoors Results, TEN
- The Philippines Says
- Taiwan preparing envoys to help with TPP bid
- Scorsese scouts for 'Silence' film in discreet Taiwan visit (update)
- Rugby announces Olympic qualifying process
- Uganda signs roadmap to commercial oil production
- Weeks after avalanches, road to Alaskan city opens
- SOCHI SCENE: Protest in slopestyle? Maybe
- Egypt military denies report that el-Sissi to run
- Squirrels being poached from Moscow parks
- DPP cities, counties reject high school curriculum guideline changes
- Sony Mobile steps up online sales in Taiwan
- Paper says King to head NSC; Presidential Office has no comment
- German industrial orders decline unexpectedly
- England names unchanged lineup for Scotland match
- Morocco: 7 drown trying to reach Spanish enclave
- Skaters hope super suits give them golden edge
- Obama holds first meeting with Haitian leader
- 'Coronation Street' star cleared of sex charges
- Madonna, Pussy Riot speak at human rights concert
- Kenya charges 2 police for Ethiopian rebels kidnap
- How Russia enforces its ban on gay 'propaganda'
- HRW sees Chadian peacekeepers escorting CAR rebels
- Bank of England keeps rates on hold
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- England names unchanged lineup for Scotland match
- 5 things to know about the Bundesliga weekend
- France likely to prolong C. African mission
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1200 GMT, AP
- MOI apologizes for household registration delays, expects fix by Mon.
- Fears of slowdown sharpen focus on US jobs report
- Asian News Digest, AS
- 5 things to know about the Bundesliga weekend
- Mali communities denounce female genital cutting
- Lorde to headline Preakness concert in Baltimore
- Police: Militant suspect, officer die in Indonesia
- BC-TEN--Open Sud de France Results, TEN
- Group: Thousands of women illegally held in Iraq
- Little security hassle for Sochi air travelers
- Kowalczyk has foot injury ahead of Sochi games
- Memories of the Beatles' US television debut
- Turkish Internet restrictions raise more concerns
- UN: Sharp rise in Israeli demolitions in West Bank
- Sochi Games hold echoes of 1980 Moscow Olympics
- GM reports lower-than-expected 4Q earnings
- Performance Marketing Technology Leader Opens Office in Singapore
- Saudi's top cleric warns against fighting abroad
- Sochi Games hold echoes of 1980 Moscow Olympics
- Prosecutors in CIA prison probe may visit US
- 5 things to know about the Spanish league
- Daily limit for independent Chinese visitors to be increased to 4,000
- Singer Crowd Lu to hold first post-military service concert
- Virtue and Moir say they'll peak at right time
- Bulgarian opposition calls for no confidence vote
- Kowalczyk has foot injury ahead of Sochi games
- Hungary lawmakers OK Russia nuclear plant deal
- Violin thought to be stolen Stradivarius recovered
- Israeli president becomes Guinness Record holder
- -AP Sports Digest, AP
- US trade deficit up in December to $38.7 billion
- Applications for US jobless benefits fall to 331k
- Pope's Harley goes for $327,000 at charity auction
- US productivity grew at 3.2 percent rate in Q4
- 5 things to know about the French league
- 5 things to know about the Italian league
- US storm leaves hundreds of thousands in the dark
- US trade deficit up in December to $38.7 billion
- Two More Environmentally Conscious Customers Install Toshiba's e-STUDIO306LP/RD30 Multifunctional System with Erasable Toner
- Prodigy Network Presents
- Merkel: Juncker good candidate for EU chief
- Sepp Blatter wants IOC age limit scrappped
- SOCHI SCENE: Souvenir snapshots
- EU seeking to upgrade bloc's ties with Cuba
- Column: White stays sane in an insane world
- Roma has sections of stadium closed for 2 matches
- Think tank forecasts bland GDP growth for Taiwan this year
- Putin, Georgian president could meet in Sochi
- GI Joe, the world's first action figure, turns 50
- Spanish fashion brand DelPozo getting attention
- Slopestyle's Olympic debut met with empty seats
- Puerto Rico judge's son sentenced to 109 years
- Inspiration for "Philomena" doesn't blame church
- Bosnian police uses tear gas on protesters
- Olympic luger's death in triggers memories
- US stock market climbs in early trading
- Ultra-Orthodox Jews protest pending Israeli draft
- Kenya: Names of 2 other mall terrorists revealed
- BBC to come to Taiwan to shoot TV series
- US speedskating team has sights on big medal haul
- Hoax suspect arrested after Greek earthquakes
- Laudrup seeks legal advice after Swansea sacking
- SOCHI SCENE: Whoa, Canada
- Pharrell Williams to perform at NBA All-Star Game
- Twitter stock sinks on user growth worries
- SOCHI SCENE: Celski channeling Macklemore
- US stocks moving higher in morning trading
- BC-AP Olympic Digest,ADVISORY
- Scotland captain Brown dropped for England match
- Alice Walker featured in TV documentary
- Twenty-First Century Fox 2Q profit falls 49 pct
- Legion elects superior, Vatican names top advisers
- Youzhny drops out of Zagreb Indoors
- Obama: Religious freedom a US diplomatic priority
- Favorite Kearney cruises through moguls qualifying
- Sochi's opening show: Let Putin's games begin
- Philip Morris Int'l 4Q profit falls 5 percent
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - February 7
- Senate approves Baucus as ambassador to China
- Earthquakes hit Hsinchu, Yilan, and Hualien
- Film starring Taiwan actress nominated for Berlin top prize
- The Ministry of Education is losing touch with reality
- King to lead NSC and Shen Lyushun to head for US
- Local solar energy firms seek help to cope with U.S. dumping probe
- Movie director indicted over naval visit PRC citizen
- Daily limit for independent Chinese visitors to be added to 4,000, official says
- Thailand: Ex-deputy PM calls Yingluck to step down
- Thailand's Central Group to open Robins department store in Vietnam next month
- Bus accident in Philippines kills 13
- TWC holds events in celebration of 40th anniversary
- Love 2014, Hotel Royal-Nikko Taipei presents Valentine’s Day Special
- The Pearl S. Buck Foundation, Taipei, Taiwan to hold food feast tomorrow
- Favorite Kearney cruises through moguls qualifying
- Insane Clown Posse festival moves to new site
- SOCHI SCENE: 15 going on 30
- Policeman jailed for lying about politician's rant
- 5 things to know about the English league
- Ireland captain O'Connell returns for Wales match
- Molinari in 4-way tie for lead at Joburg Open
- Del Bosque not happy with conduct of Spain players
- SOCHI SCENE: Not so crowded
- Niger: Hundreds protest French nuclear giant
- Kittel wins 2nd stage of inaugural Dubai Tour
- A few things to watch with the Olympics beginning
- Fans play the waiting game to get Olympic tickets
- Dubai Tour Results
- Female death on campus spurs Saudi debate
- US ready to offer credit for exporters to Myanmar
- After 22 years, Leno bids farewell to 'Tonight'
- US stocks move sharply higher; Disney jumps
- Brit PM Cameron gives backing to axed Pietersen
- Kellogg cereals struggle to keep spot at the table
- Olympic Figure Skating Results
- Procter & Gamble Brands Open Global Family Home to Serve Moms and Families of Olympians at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games
- Hanyu gives Japan lead in team figure skating
- Olympic Snowboard Results
- New app spreads spirit of 2014 Boston Marathon
- House leader: Immigration bill faces difficulty
- AP PHOTOS: Athletes get ready for Sochi
- Work nearly complete at NKorea rocket launch pad
- Austrian and US ski teams to decide downhill spots
- New app spreads spirit of 2014 Boston Marathon
- More fan violence in Brazil as top club struggles
- US charges Russian student with making bomb
- Prosecutor to judge: Interrogate Argentine VP
- US cos. push voluntary labels on modified foods
- Report: Treasurer of Merkel's party steps down
- UN tells Syria to hurry on chem. weapons disposal
- Trio given first England callups as rebuild begins
- 7 arrested in gang rape case in India
- Gicquel beats Simon to reach Open Sud quarters
- Thursday, February 13
- Panama police helicopter crashes, 1 killed
- Ski jumping lights up the Krasnaya Polyana hills
- US sees Russian hand in envoy's bugged call
- Canada picks St. Louis to replace injured Stamkos
- Syria puts a crude weapon to deadly use
- Review: Little Mix offers soulful pop on 'Salute'
- Trio given first England callups as rebuild begins
- Fewer blowouts expected in Olympic women's hockey
- SOCHI SCENE: 'Not quite finished'
- Canada picks St. Louis to replace injured Stamkos
- Brangelina wine sequel called 'mouthwatering'
- 'Drunken Botanist' author now writing fiction
- Police: Arms at Palestinian embassy from Cold War
- Bode Miller leads downhill training; women delayed
- New York Times 4Q net income tumbles
- School apologizes for black history lunch menu
- BC-TEN--Royal Guard Open Chile Results, TEN
- Pakistan, Sri Lanka still oppose ICC reforms
- Smithsonian explores 'cool' from Whitman to Jay-Z
- Crude oil rises on labor market news, cold weather
- Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- Google unveils box for business videoconferences
- Retail sales expected to improve in 2014
- Man in Canadian PM's band faces criminal charges
- Cameras in Sochi showers? Official says no way
- Thursday's Highlights at the Sochi Olympics
- Iran's Rouhani donates $170,000 to Jewish hospital
- SAC Capital ex-trader convicted of insider trading
- Canada businessman indicted in US casino debt case
- Survivors of chemical attack want stronger US role
- Greek Results, SOC
- Greek Standings, SOC
- SAC Capital ex-trader convicted of insider trading
- Survivors of chemical attack want stronger US role
- Austrian coaches help US ski racers at Olympics
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Judge extends delay of 9/11 case at Guantanamo
- 5 free things in Austin, first photo to bat cave
- President Carter to open new play on 'Camp David'
- Japan-US Military-Sexual Assaults, AS
- NY yogurt destined for Olympics hits import snag
- French leader in push to up Internet firms' taxes
- Branson gets clean energy commitments in Caribbean
- US behind after 1st day of team figure skating
- Toronto Mayor Rob Ford launching YouTube show
- Guam spends $128M on Pacific island migrants
- In the BCBG crowd, a fetching orange jumpsuit
- Almagro, Taro reach quarterfinals in Chile
- Sonic undergoes makeover for new game, TV series
- National lab scolded for Lusitania experiment
- Mexican victim's family don't blame sea survivor
- First guidelines issued to prevent stroke in women
- Senators seek vote on US troops in Afghanistan
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Documents reveal chaotic military sex-abuse record
- Stock market has best day of the year; Dow up 188
- Former warlord launches campaign to succeed Karzai
- Candidates for Afghanistan's presidential election
- Irish nanny cites US baby's older bone fracture
- Western tribes have new authority over non-Indians
- News Corp fiscal 2Q earns top expectations
- Nadal pulls out of Buenos Aires because of illness
- LinkedIn posts solid 4Q, but outlook disappoints
- US study: Puerto Rico estuary highly contaminated
- Woods to skip Match Play Championship in Arizona
- Castelli, Shnapir 5th after Olympic short program
- Boat flips off Florida coast; 3 dead, 2 missing
- Cuban soul-searching after baseball humiliation
- Soybean futures end higher over supply concerns
- AP promotes Gwizdowski and Kaiser
- Cuban soul-searching after baseball humiliation
- Fashion Week: Slushy streets, boots on the runways
- USGA to allow measuring devices in amateur events
- US bans carry-on liquids on Russia flights
- APNewsBreak: Wendy Davis supports open carry law
- Skaters try to take positives from team to singles
- Salvador's top court orders massacre probe
- Opening statements in US loud music death trial
- Martin Luther King's children battling over estate
- CDC: Cruise ship bug was newer norovirus strain
- Doctor diagnoses man with help from TV's 'House'
- More workers needed at delayed Curitiba stadium
- Police find 4 human heads in western Mexico
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Argentine art exhibit celebrates Woody Allen
- Sweden's Henrik Sedin sitting out Olympics
- NZ 473-7 at lunch on day 2, 1st test vs. India
- NZ 473-7 at lunch on day 2, 1st test vs. India
- Man United captain Vidic to leave at end of season
- BC-CRI--New Zealand-India-Scoreboard, CRI
- Scots banking on bad field for good result in 6N
- NZ 473-7 at lunch on day 2, 1st test vs. India
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- A little grudge tops off Ireland-Wales 6N showdown
- Brazilian federation warned by FIFA over lawsuits
- Man United captain Vidic to leave at end of season
- Father's appeal elicits Facebook tribute video
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Violent clash at protest in Rio over fare hike
- Prosecutor consider vandalism case against Bieber
- Prosecutors consider vandalism case against Bieber
- Former TV Guide columnist Joe Finnigan dies
- Manhattan funeral home hosts wake for Hoffman
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Friday, February 14
- 5 memorable moments from Leno's final show
- Loupe finally gets a score he can savor at Pebble
- Australian PM says asylum seeker policy tough
- Sean Lien says New York experience 'inspirational'
- AP source: US waives sanctions on Iran broadcaster
- Toshiba Starts Sample Shipments of Regulator IC for Automotive Applications That Realizes Low Stand-by Current
- BC-AP Olympic Digest,ADVISORY
- AP source: US waives sanctions on Iran broadcaster
- Cold, wet weather forecast over the next week
- Bus plunge kills 9 Philippines
- King Pu-tsung to head National Security Council: source
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka 2nd test
- Bangladesh all out for 426 in 1st innings
- Google makes statement about Russian anti-gay law
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka 2nd test
- United Daily News: DPP embracing Japanese colonization?
- Taiwan's inflation rate forecast to rise 1.2% in 2014
- Argentines become citizen-cops with smartphone app
- Obama launching program to boost rural exports
- Cubans 'bury' man alive in mock funeral tradition
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- For many, Puerto Rico retirement far from idyllic
- Asian stocks buoyed by hopes of good US jobs data
- Argentines become citizen-cops with smartphone app
- Cubans 'bury' man alive in mock funeral tradition
- Chinese currency deposits in Taiwan forecast to top 300 billion yuan
- For many, Puerto Rico retirement far from idyllic
- Cambodia recovers stolen Buddhist relics
- Australian PM says asylum seeker policy tough
- Taiwan shares close up 0.91%
- Cambodia recovers stolen Buddhist relics
- King Pu-tsung to head National Security Council: source (update)
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka 2nd test
- SOCHI SCENE: Waving the flag
- IOC: 'Only a small hiccup here or there' for Sochi
- Dooley to coach Philippines football team
- AP source: US waives sanctions on Iran broadcaster
- Manhattan funeral home hosts wake for Hoffman
- Chicago anti-gang efforts tame street violence
- Along the border near Sochi, a ring of steel rises
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Wagner, Marlie to skate US team short programs
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings, HKN
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- NBA Capsules
- New Polish movie casts Cold War spy as hero
- Shares of Catcher jump after target prices raised
- NHL Capsules
- Tax on Austrian bubbly irks Vienna's upper crust
- In Israel, a push to bring Arabs into tech sector
- Afghan Taliban say they captured NATO military dog
- National per capita debt up in January
- SOCHI SCENE: Boxing Kangaroo Returns
- 80 percent of Sochi Olympic tickets sold
- After 22 years, Leno gave 'Tonight' his farewell
- Blues beat Bruins to close on Central lead
- Chinese member elected as an IOC vice president
- Hoffman's funeral to be like the actor _ private
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- US jobs report for Jan. might be hard to interpret
- Fake lesbian duo tATu to perform at Sochi opener
- Israel evacuates protests from key West Bank site
- Mayer leads 2nd downhill training; Svindal 3rd
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- SKorea court invalidates Ssangyong layoffs
- Webb disqualified at Australian Ladies Masters
- SuperECG: Mobile 24H ECG with Samsung G S4 - Analyze Your Heart Rhythm with Your Phone
- Afghan president heads to Sochi
- Weavers' villages in India suffer TB epidemic
- China largest source of visitors to Taiwan in 2013: MOTC
- New Olympics, new things to see in Sochi
- Webb disqualified at Australian Ladies Masters
- Gaborik of Blue Jackets misses Sochi Games
- Evacuation of civilians to begin in Syrian city
- Britain's Pickering out of Olympics with injury
- Report: Bomb wounds 3 police in Egyptian capital
- SOCHI SCENE: Speed wins
- Report: Bomb wounds 3 police in Egyptian capital
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Local bourse extends gains on Wall Street rebound
- Syrian government to take part in peace talks
- South Africa: miner death toll rises to 10
- Retired skier Paerson speaks out on gay rights
- SOCHI SCENE: Unforgotten 1980
- Stoch leads elite jumpers at normal hill training
- Steelmaker ArcelorMittal sees sales up in 2014
- Sangakkara follows 319 with 105
- Lawmaker Mark Chen to retire, endorses aspiring successor
- Shen Lyushun to be next representative to U.S.: source
- Subway Taiwan says its breads free of dangerous chemical
- Talk of the Day -- Electoral battle in Taipei taking shape
- Tunisia basks in praise over its new constitution
- Merkel no longer Germans' favorite politician
- England, Fiji in form at New Zealand Sevens
- German trade surplus hits record high in 2013
- New Zealand Sevens Results
- Germany's Loch the man to beat in luge
- Gay rights a non-issue for Asian leaders at Sochi
- Gay rights a non-issue for Asian leaders at Sochi
- HTC forecast to post net loss in first quarter of 2014: UBS
- New Cabinet spokesman appointed
- Taiwan team to compete in Solar Decathlon Europe
- Analysis: Washington gridlock at a crossroads
- Director Zhang Yimou pays $1.2M for having 3 kids
- Swiss skier Suter leads women's downhill training
- Lillard competing in 3 All-Star Saturday events
- Shen Lyushun to be next representative to U.S.: source (update)
- Russia official denies leaking envoy's bugged call
- Bombing, shooting kill 6 people in Iraq
- German court refers ECB bond program to EU court
- UK's National Gallery buys 1st major US painting
- South Africa to hold elections on May 7
- Australian Standings, SOC
- Injured Austrian pulls out of slopestyle
- In Putin meeting, China's Xi praises Russia ties
- France makes 3 changes for Italy in 6 Nations
- German airline Lufthansa names Spohr new CEO
- Taiwanese film director, Chinese cinematographer indicted
- American freestyler out with broken leg
- France makes 3 changes for Italy in 6 Nations
- 3 killed in house explosion in northern Germany
- SOCHI SCENE: No FBI or CIA
- Fueled by anger, Pechstein is not done at 41
- Skiathlon gives Bjoergen 1st chance at Sochi gold
- No fairy tale: Spain's princess faces court date
- Scientists find 800,000 years old footprints in UK
- Thousands of Muslims flee C. African Republic
- Taiwan should use cycling to attract visitors: EU representative
- Lawyer: Musharraf to be in Pakistan court
- Free education lures Somali children from streets
- Vatican hits back at UN committee for abuse report
- Yogurt spat throws off routines of Sochi Olympians
- IOC reserve fund increases to $932 million
- Britain's Alcott knows pain in knee means good run
- 2 Finns killed in Norway cave-diving accident
- Top cross-strait officials' meeting to draw wide attention
- Cibulkova opens Fed Cup for Slovakia
- Yogurt spat throws off routines of US Olympians
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Marcelo unaffected by racist chants post-Copa semi
- Hon Hai signs letter of intent to invest in Jakarta
- Asian News Digest, AS
- BC-TEN--PBZ Zagreb Indoors Results, TEN
- Shani Davis content as he chases Olympic history
- Taiwan vows to back local solar energy firms in dumping probe
- Merkel: US diplomat's words 'totally unacceptable'
- Qualifier Phau into Zagreb Indoors semis
- Blatter: I would be FIFA candidate if members ask
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- US envoy says Ukraine must reform to get aid
- China reports 314 confirmed H7N9 avian flu cases
- President wishes for everlasting peace in Taiwan Strait
- Kittel wins 3rd stage, Phinney still leads Dubai
- Bayern hope Ribery fit for Arsenal after minor op
- Italian marines won't face death penalty in India
- Biden: 'No obvious reason' not to run in 2016
- Taiwan welcomes implementation of Iran nuclear deal
- Apple said to take $14B bite of stock via buyback
- France rethinks family reforms that sparked feud
- Australian Bright facing unprecedented task
- Ecclestone trial in Germany to start April 24
- BC-TEN--Open Sud de France Results, TEN
- The Estee Lauder Companies Appoints Guillaume Jesel to Senior Vice President/General Manager, Global Corporate Innovation
- Google makes statement about Russian anti-gay law
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Violent protests spread throughout Bosnia
- Olympic biathlon track too short, gets extension
- Business leader blasts proposal on dispatched worker rights
- Largan Precision reports 23.96% monthly revenue drop in January
- Acer silent on rumored partnership with Chinese tablet suppliers
- Loose lips give ammunition to MSNBC foes
- SOCHI SCENE: Stray dog danger
- Journalist leaves Turkey before forcible expulsion
- Oscar-nominee filmmakers credit Harvard professor
- Taiwan retains gray travel advisory to Ecuador
- AP names news director for east-central Europe
- Oscar-nominee filmmakers credit Harvard professor
- Cologna hopes he's back to fitness for Olympics
- Sao Paulo fans criticize trade for Alexandre Pato
- SOCHI SCENE: Kwan's Sochi stumping
- Taiwan donates automated library system to Philippine institute
- Hon Hai signs letter of intent to invest in Jakarta (update)
- US stock futures point to higher open
- Spain to restore nationality to Sephardic Jews
- Junior party threatens to quit Czech government
- AP PHOTOS: A look at Sochi before the games open
- Cologna hopes he's back to fitness for Olympics
- Lindsey Vonn struts the runway _ with crutches
- Cloud Gate founder sings high praises for film 'Stray Dogs'
- Deal signed on friendship ties between Yushan, Mount Fuji
- Some athletes skip opening to rest up for events
- Brazilian footballers cancel strike
- SOCHI SCENE: Shaun White, betting favorite
- 4 gay rights activists arrested in St. Petersburg
- BC-AP Olympic Digest,ADVISORY
- Swiss to vote on plan to limit immigration
- Molinari, Lee share Joburg lead
- China has ambitious plans to upgrade naval fleet: U.S. report
- Stocks move higher after unemployment rate falls
- Nyman earns final spot on US downhill squad
- Mayer hopes to join Dad as Olympic Alpine medalist
- Russian TV shows doctored video of Olympic rings
- 5 things to watch for in 5,000 meters speedskating
- DPP slams Cabinet reshuffle
- DPP denies slow Taipei mayoral choice
- Last native tribal speaker dies in US state
- Mourinho wants Cole to stay, but could move to NY
- Sochi Scene: Underwear underdog
- Robert Dahl, political scientist, dead at 98
- Prosecutor to investigate Central African Republic
- SOCHI SCENE: Sunset before opening
- Germany: 3 arrested in massive cyber bank heist
- Iran signals readiness for more nuke concessions
- Italian reservist acquitted in cat rescue case
- SOCHI SCENE: Russians get lucky
- More clashes in Kosovo over university dean
- Leaders attending Sochi Olympics opening ceremony
- Putin: Sports should be focus of Sochi Olympics
- SOCHI SCENE: Russians get lucky
- US: Syria conflict a threat to homeland
- Pulitzer-winning US poet Maxine Kumin dies at 88
- Worker hurt outside World Cup venue in Brazil
- Flood-hit UK villagers show anger as bigwigs visit
- Swedes put Marcus Johansson in Henrik Sedin's spot
- Bolivians arrest 18 Italians for machinery fraud
- Armed tribesmen kill 4 soldiers in Yemen
- US pulls out of Tunisia event during Iran speech
- SOCHI SCENE: A ring goes missing
- Canadian bobsledder's website blocked in Russia
- US: Syria conflict a threat to homeland
- Newcastle, Norwich fined for misconduct
- Violence risks turning Egypt to jihadi front
- Exelis to showcase leading technologies at the Singapore Airshow 2014
- SOCHI SCENE: That opening ceremony bump
- US stocks move higher after jobless rate falls
- Spanish court orders architect to pay compensation
- SOCHI SCENE: Image of an opening
- Turkish authorities search plane over bomb claim
- 'Vampire Academy' stars talk story's jump to film
- Italy coach makes 5 changes for Six Nations match
- Skeleton horse, big thumb to be on London square
- Official: Passenger tried to divert plane to Sochi
- Argentina to US senators: Show a little respect
- France out to bolster shaky confidence vs. Italy
- Eastwood saves tournament director from choking
- Chile: regulator lifts Bocamina I plant suspension
- Ukraine credit rating cut amid political protests
- Italy coach makes 5 changes for Six Nations match
- US tourist dies snorkeling in Cayman Islands
- SOCHI SCENE: Awash in lights
- Penguins D Kris Letang out after having stroke
- Artisanal movement reaches the US food court scene
- Norway Islamist convicted of threats, hate speech
- SOCHI SCENE: Russians get whimsical
- Japan assures US of calm response to China tension
- Reports: NSA gets under 30 percent of phone data
- 2 Italian workers released in Libya
- Wendy Williams' talk show items go to Smithsonian
- Vladimir Putin formally opens Sochi Winter Games
- Officers testify in US shooting over loud music
- Loupe finally has round to savor in rookie year
- Carmen Marc Valvo champions women warriors
- 2 US men charged in theft of $5 million violin
- Toronto mayor demands rainbow flag removed
- Jeter unsure whether A-Rod will be at training
- US to get about $17.2T debt limit Friday
- US closes antitrust probe of Samsung
- Obama to Team USA: 'We couldn't be prouder of you'
- US State Dept expert to plead guilty in leak case
- US to get about $17.2T debt limit Friday
- Olympic greats Tretiak, Rodnina light cauldron
- SOCHI SCENE: Torchlight Serenade
- US State Dept expert to plead guilty in leak case
- SOCHI SCENE: Lighting the torch
- Moody's downgrades Puerto Rico credit rating
- Olympic greats Tretiak, Rodnina light cauldron
- BC-TEN--Royal Guard Open Chile Results, TEN
- Israeli FM tries to smooth out rift with US
- November US trial set in NY drug website case
- Fear hackers? Sochi is little worse than elsewhere
- Gasquet advances to Open Sud de France semis
- 2 New Zealand players investigated for drinking
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- Puerto Rico probes church sex abuse allegations
- Fear hackers? Sochi is little worse than elsewhere
- US activist fights to bring deported mother back
- USA Cycling unveils ambitious mountain bike series
- SOCHI SCENE: Stat of the day
- Billie Jean King's mother, Betty Moffitt, dies
- Russia taunts US with bugged diplomats chat
- Bottle released by US scientist in 1956 found
- ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results
- On Russian TV, US mom urges waiver to adoption ban
- Greek, Turkish Cypriots to restart peace talks
- Finland's Filppula injured, out of Olympics
- USA Cycling unveils ambitious mountain bike series
- Weak US jobs report still provides cause for hope
- Anthony Davis replaces Kobe in NBA All-Star game
- 4th body recovered after boat flips off Florida
- AP WAS THERE: The Beatles invade America in 1964
- Obama taps former aide to be Bahamas ambassador
- Berlin hosts 'American Hustle,' new Whitaker film
- Doctor says Falcao is '55 percent' for World Cup
- Oil briefly tops $100 as demand for fuel rises
- American jailed in N. Korea returned to labor camp
- US consumers boost borrowing by $18.8B in December
- AP's findings on US military sex crimes in Japan
- Owner jailed after puppies saved from Vegas arson
- California leaders announce 'kill switch' bill
- US still ready to send envoy to NKorea
- Man arrested trying to climb White House fence
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Energy futures rise broadly as demand increases
- Pharma data play larger role in anti-doping effort
- 2 Uganda cricketers missing after WCup qualifiers
- Neil Patrick Harris to accept Hasty Pudding award
- Stocks end week higher, shaking off early stumble
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Russian TV shows doctored video of Olympic rings
- Leverkusen wins 1-0 at 'Gladbach in Bundesliga
- ATP World Tour PBZ Zagreb Indoors Results
- Rodriguez withdraws lawsuit to overturn suspension
- Leverkusen wins 1-0 at 'Gladbach in Bundesliga
- Saint-Etienne held to 0-0 draw away to Toulouse
- A tale of 2 US employment surveys, at a glance
- Energy futures rise broadly as demand increases
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- 10-man Espanyol beats Granada 1-0 in Spain
- Hagel seeks answers to military ethics crisis
- Alex Rodriguez accepts season-long suspension
- Scottish Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Sure it's winter, but Mr. Turk talks swim trunks
- 10-man Espanyol beats Granada 1-0 in Spain
- White House giving Boehner room on immigration
- Guatemala rights groups blast prosecutor's ouster
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- US hockey GM expected to delay trip to Sochi
- NATO protesters convicted on non-terrorism charges
- NY Fashion Week: Carrie Underwood and 2 Olympians
- NATO protesters convicted on non-terrorism charges
- Allen shoots 60 to match Champions Tour record
- A cultural guide to Sochi opening ceremony
- Egypt's top satirist back on air after suspension
- NYC mayor welcomes Pussy Riot to City Hall
- Documents reveal chaotic military sex-abuse record
- Allen shoots 60 to match Champions Tour record
- ATP World Tour Royal Guard Open Results
- Police visit Rob Ford office for potential threat
- US law on UN whistleblowers could cost UN millions
- Goalie gives Finland potential to upset top teams
- US governor delays inmate's upcoming execution
- Labor Department opens new American Samoa office
- 5 Things: Finally, women on Olympic ski jump hill
- India all out for 202 on day 3 vs. New Zealand
- Homeland Security drones resume flying after crash
- Svendsen, Fourcade battle for 1st biathlon gold
- US governor delays inmate's upcoming execution
- Chevy's Olympic ads feature gay couple
- US man who told kids he was Santa had child porn
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- NZ 15-4 , 316 ahead of India in 1st test
- Top-seeded Fognini reaches semifinals in Chile
- Jason Wu presents a darker, moody collection
- NZ 15-4 , 316 ahead of India in 1st test
- Fox's 'The X Factor' ending after 3 seasons
- Saturday. February 15
- BC-CRI--New Zealand-India-Scoreboard, CRI
- Live music and celebrity fans at Rebecca Minkoff
- Argentine Results, SOC
- King says new job not to run election campaigns
- Cider and homemade doughnuts at Rag & Bone
- Allen responds to Farrow's abuse claims in letter
- Walker, Spieth tied for lead at Pebble
- Fallon exits 'Late Night, ' headed for 'Tonight'
- Helicopter with Jordan's king makes forced landing
- BC-TEN--Fed Cup Results, TEN
- BC-AP Olympic Digest,ADVISORY
- Helicopter carrying Jordan's king hits bad weather
- Visiting Japanese novelist encourages youths to find self-worth
- MakerBot Exhibits with Good Smile Company at Wonder Festival in Japan
- For now, judge keeps Picasso at NYC's 4 Seasons
- ASE Q4 net profit up over 30%
- China Times: King Pu-tsung back to corridors of power
- Homeless slayings in Suriname capital go unsolved
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Guatemalan court upholds top prosecutor's ouster
- Homeless slayings in Suriname capital go unsolved
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- AUO expected to stay profitable in 2014: research report
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka 2nd test
- Bus, truck collide in Argentina, killing 18 people
- Freestyle skier Maggie Voisin out of Olympics
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Activists converge on eastern Chinese city
- Sri Lanka closes on victory vs. Bangladesh
- Activists converge on eastern Chinese city
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka 2nd test
- Spain princess testifies in historic fraud probe
- 1.74 million people ride Taipei Metro daily in 2013
- Taipei Lantern Festival opens in hopes of lighting up economy
- Allen responds to Farrow's abuse claims in letter
- Olympic Snowboard Results
- Fed Cup: Australia leads Russia 2-0
- Fallon exits 'Late Night, ' headed for 'Tonight'
- Militants claim responsibility for Egypt bombing
- Canadian McMorris advances to slopestyle finals
- Australian spear fisherman killed by shark
- 1st man in 3rd training, Slovenia's Perko, falls
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- UN: More children dying in Afghan violence
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings, HKN
- NBA Capsules
- NHL Capsules
- Cheyenne Woods leads Ladies Australian Masters
- Cricket's ICC approves wide-ranging changes
- Australian spear fisherman killed by shark
- Swiss skier Gisin leads women's downhill training
- SOCHI SCENE: 3 things from opening night
- Talk of the Day -- Motorcycle permit regulations to be tightened up
- Australian Standings, SOC
- Australian Results, SOC
- Rubber Duck to fly the nest as Taiwan tour ends
- SOCHI SCENE: Lots of goodies
- Brother of Norwegian skier Jacobsen dies
- Dumpling restaurant's call for workers draws strong response
- Hill stands out as Pacers beat Blazer in OT
- Tokyo hit by rare heavy snowfall; trains delayed
- Cambodian police look for killers of journalist
- IOC defends use of rehearsal footage in ceremony
- Wang-Zhang meet means big things for cross-strait ties: expert
- Frank Hsieh willing to visit China again if elected DPP chair
- New Zealand wins New Zealand Sevens for 7th time
- Rangers inflict rare shootout defeat on Penguins
- Bode Miller fastest in last downhill training run
- Syrian bombs in rebel-held Aleppo kill at least 15
- Tokyo hit by rare heavy snowfall; trains delayed
- White tells AP he's at peace with decision
- Shakhtar striker Maicon dies in a traffic accident
- New Zealand wins New Zealand Sevens for 7th time
- After 40 years, Taiwan recovers plaque of former embassy
- Colder weather coming to Taiwan
- Salvadoran sea survivor still too frail to go home
- SOCHI SCENE: Bigger than life
- Kotsenburg wins slopestyle, 1st gold in Olympics
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Saturday's Winter Olympic Scores
- SOCHI SCENE: Homemade track
- Women's Olympics Hockey
- Second-phase expansion wraps up at Kinmen Airport, to be open by June
- Americans hold off Finland 3-1 in women's hockey
- United States 3, Finland 1
- Sochi's 1st gold: Kotsenburg of US wins slopestyle
- Women's Olympics Hockey
- Yunlin attracts 700,000 over Lunar New Year holiday
- SOCHI SCENE: YouTube star
- New commander takes reins in Afghanistan
- SOCHI SCENE: The first gold
- SOCHI SCENE: 'Went for the 1-hander'
- SOCHI SCENE: 'Ugly Americans'?
- Hon Hai's Indonesia deal eyes huge domestic market
- Bjoergen wins women's 15K skiathlon at Sochi Games
- Norway's curlers funkier than ever in Sochi
- Report: Turkish police question hijacker
- South Africa: Miner killed in clash with police
- Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- Iran leader: Don't pin hope on sanctions relief
- Bjoergen wins women's 15K skiathlon at Sochi Games
- 'The Philippines says thank you' for post-typhoon aid
- Taiwan's output of optoelectronics for medical use grows
- Opponents of Kiev protests gather at barricade
- SOCHI SCENE: Judges need judging?
- 6 killed, 5 injured in Albania car accident
- No talk of gay rights, please, we're Olympians
- Lauryn Williams in USA-1 at Sochi Games
- 6 killed, 5 injured in Albania car accident
- Hundreds try farming in downtown Taipei
- SOCHI SCENE: Through the door
- SOCHI SCENE: Board battle
- Dubai Tour Results
- Pope to South Korea more likely, to honor martyrs
- Russians: 'We'll take every game as the last one'
- Yunlin Agriculture Expo welcomes 500,000th visitor
- BC-TEN--Open Sud de France Results, TEN
- Takanashi, Iraschko-Stolz dominate training
- Alps tourist train derails in France; 2 dead
- Putin meets Ukraine's Yanukovych in Sochi
- Bestselling writer feels for his characters after seeing Taipei 101
- NY Islanders defenseman Visnovsky to miss Olympics
- Kittel claims final stage, Phinney overall winner
- Electrified Hualien-Taitung rail to open in June: minister
- Russian activist detained in Sochi dog protest
- Media sometimes try, fail to keep NSA's secrets
- Workers threaten strike at World Cup stadium
- Bordeaux-Lorient called off due to bad weather
- Alpine skiing course is a treacherous downhill
- Taipei comics festival draws over 400,000 visitors
- Taiwan-Japan flights disrupted by snowstorm
- President hopes for 9 million visitors to Taiwan this year
- U.S. writer feels for his characters after seeing Taipei 101 (update)
- Workers threaten strike at WCup stadium in Brazil
- Iran, UN focus on Iran's alleged nuclear arms work
- 13-year-old arrested for deadly arson in Germany
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Puerto Rican accused of defrauding US Army Reserve
- Hon Hai plans to file investment plan in Indonesia in three months
- Sven Kramer defends gold in the men's 5000m
- Iran, UN focus on Iran's alleged nuclear arms work
- Olympic Speedskating Results
- Sven Kramer defends gold in the men's 5000m
- SOCHI SCENE: Call me, maybe
- Sven Kramer defends gold in the men's 5000m
- English Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- Russians rally to support independent TV station
- Liverpool thrashes Arsenal 5-1
- Beatlemania: A moment in time never to be repeated
- Retired Rocque gets his Olympic wish
- Greek Results, SOC
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Obama highlights actions he is taking on his own
- Asian Champions League Results, SOC
- Liverpool thrashes Arsenal 5-1
- Germany leads Slovakia 1-0 in Fed Cup
- The heroin mill next door: NYC dealers blend in
- BC-AP Olympic Digest
- Iran sending warships close to US borders
- Canada 5, Switzerland 0
- 2 injured in explosion at Bangkok protest site
- SOCHI SCENE: Beijing, back for more
- Aiken, Walters lead Joburg Open
- Japan: Peace treaty talks with Russia going fast
- Atos extends Olympic sponsorship through 2020
- Olympic Records
- Canada beats Switzerland 5-0 in women's hockey
- The heroin mill next door: NYC dealers blend in
- Sci-fi series Wool among bestsellers at Taipei book fair
- Academics: Lantern Festivals should be interesting and worthwhile
- MOE to set up 100 non-profit kindergartens in next 5 years
- New Wowprime brand to add 250 job opportunities
- Support growing to include Ko Wen-je in DPP member polls
- Sean Lien hints at bid for Taipei mayor in November vote
- Beijing condemned for blocking reporters from Wang-Zhang meeting
- Monfils beats Nieminen to reach Open Sud final
- Bib draw for men's Olympic downhill goes awry
- SOCHI SCENE: Bach jabs at Bush
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- UFC fighter accused of threatening wife with gun
- Bjoerndalen wins 7th career Olympic gold in sprint
- Olympic Biathlon Results
- American world champs win team short dance
- 2 dead as tensions rise in Algerian desert city
- Imprisoned Iraqi defends insurgent activities
- German Standings, SOC
- Miller, Svindal expected to lead Olympic downhill
- Olympic Luge Results
- Imprisoned Iraqi defends insurgent activities
- UK migration minister resigns over foreign cleaner
- Suspect in Vegas pet shop arson caught in Indiana
- 'Monuments Men' in Europe as lost art in focus
- Among exile elite, a shift over Cuba-US policy
- Ireland beats Wales 26-3 in Six Nations
- Among exile elite, a shift over Cuba-US policy
- SOCHI SCENE: From ski racing to revving engines
- SOCHI SCENE: From ski racing to revving engines
- SOCHI SCENE: Shining Diggins
- Olympic Figure Skating Results
- Amish parents fight law over girl's forced chemo
- Ireland humble Wales 26-3 in 6 Nations
- Bayern Munich wins derby to march on in Bundesliga
- BC-TEN--PBZ Zagreb Indoors Results, TEN
- Police: Jamaican woman killed in crossfire
- Finland puts 2 KHL players on Olympic roster
- Crist wages populist campaign for Florida governor
- Peaceful protests in Bosnia after days of rioting
- French comic with disputed gesture is defiant
- Valencia sinks last-place Betis 5-0
- Hazard treble puts Chelsea top with Newcastle win
- Southampton draws 2-2 with Stoke City
- Palace continues recovery with 3-1 win over WBA
- Man City fails to score again, held by Norwich 0-0
- French president to find familiar at Monticello
- C. African Republic Muslims hit by mob violence
- West Ham beats Aston Villa after Nolan double
- Cilic reaches final of Zagreb Indoors
- DiCaprio, Hill re-team for story of Richard Jewell
- Chelsea moves top of Premier League
- 'Love & Hip Hop' star says brawl was overblown
- Hull beats 10-man Sunderland 2-0 in Premier League
- C. African Republic Muslims hit by mob violence
- Scottish Results, SOC
- BC-MUN-LIS LISTA DE INFORMACIONES PRINCIPALES
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- AP PHOTOS: Sochi kicks off with big wins
- US, Canada win openers in Olympic women's hockey
- Shipulin misses out on giving Russia 1st gold
- Grim talk turns to gold for now at Olympics
- Japan-US Military-Sexual Assaults,ADVISORY, AS
- Haiti creates project to help remote island
- EDIN'S TEMPER
- German Results, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Germany's Loch leads after 2 runs of Olympic luge
- Olympic Ski Jumping Results
- Suarez gives Spain 1-0 lead over Czechs in Fed Cup
- Turks clash with police over Internet legislation
- Florida police: 9 shots fired over loud music
- Stoch hot into Olympic final, Morgenstern in too
- Celtic out of Scottish Cup
- SOCHI SCENE: International Flavor
- Payet, Gignac score as Marseille beats Bastia 3-0
- Saudi Arabia: fire at Medina hotel kills 12
- Cuba frees jailed Canadian businessman
- SOCHI SCENE: 'Chilling really hard'
- Estonia Olympic champion suspected of doping
- Stoch hot into Olympic final, Morgenstern in too
- England beats Scotland 20-0 at Murrayfield
- US exhibit highlights early black comic artists
- Cuba frees jailed Canadian businessman
- England puts away Scotland 20-0 in Six Nations
- Iran rebels claim seizure of 5 border guards
- SOCHI SCENE: Cheering Julia
- French Standings, SOC
- Saturday's Highlights at the Sochi Olympics
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Fiorentina beats Atalanta 2-0 in Serie A
- Six Nations Glance
- US Justice Dept applies same-sex rights to itself
- Prabal Gurung show disrupted by G-string streaker
- Turks clash with police over Internet legislation
- Justice Dept. applies same-sex rights to itself
- Bencic wins to put Switzerland level with France
- Valentino apologizes for Amy Adams bag-gate
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Greek Results, SOC
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Dufour-Lapointe sisters go 1-2 in Olympic moguls
- Dogs take on Westminster show's 1st agility trial
- SOCHI SCENE: Bubbly Bach
- Swansea wins Welsh derby 3-0 against Cardiff
- Saturday's Winter Olympic Medalists
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Dufour-Lapointe sisters go 1-2 in Olympic moguls
- Ex CIA head: Anti-Semitism likely in Pollard case
- Wind halts play at Pebble Beach
- Olympiakos trounces Veria 5-0
- N Korea ship free to leave Panama; fine paid
- Fashion Week: A streaker, Brooklyn Navy Yard
- Kosovo university head resigns after protests
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Asian Champions League Results, SOC
- Sydney FC fans rebel as A-League slump continues
- Saturday's Rugby World Cup Qualifying Results
- Libyan ex-prosecutor general assassinated
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dignitaries, family bid farewell to Joan Mondale
- Rally Sweden Results
- Winter Olympic Speedskating Sweeps
- Mexican vigilantes say they're in gang-held city
- BC-TEN--Royal Guard Open Chile Results, TEN
- Nacional beats Belenenses 2-0 in Portugal
- Massive US blaze is contained but still burning
- Allen shoots 69, hangs onto Allianz lead
- Iditarod's official start could move to Fairbanks
- US beats Russia 7-0 in women's friendly
- Sprint kicks off women's biathlon at Sochi Games
- 5 Things: Gold pursuit begins in Nordic combined
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Anderson hoping for golden slopestyle debut
- Italy take 2-0 lead over US in Fed Cup
- Loch on cusp of winning back-to-back gold medals
- Italy take 2-0 lead over US in Fed Cup
- Bode Miller poised to hit Olympic peak in downhill
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Russia on verge of gold in 1st Olympic team event
- Super Bowl not a passing of the torch of QB styles
- Claudia Pechstein going for records in 3,000
- Women ski jumpers return to hill on Olympic debut
- 5 Things: Men jump for 1st gold on Olympic hill
- 2nd-tier women's teams to take the ice at Olympics
- Men's cross-country favorites struggling for form
- NHL Capsules
- India 180-2 at lunch on day 4, 1st test vs. NZ
- Next step uncertain in Woody Allen allegations
- Tokyo chooses governor in test for anti-nuke vote
- India 180-2 at lunch on day 4, 1st test vs. NZ
- BC-CRI--New Zealand-India-Scoreboard, CRI
- Rugby fan dies after falling ill at Murrayfield
- India 180-2 at lunch on day 4, 1st test vs. NZ
- BC-TEN--Fed Cup Results, TEN
- Fognini reaches final with victory over Almagro
- Cease-fire in Syrian city falters, aid halted
- Fed Cup: Australia beats Russia 3-0
- Sunday, February 16
- Jimmy Walker seizes control at Pebble Beach
- Jimmy Walker seizes control at Pebble Beach
- Monique Lhuillier shows her darker side
- Taiwan's new representative to Israel to assume duties this week
- 9 killed in massacre in northern Guatemala
- 9 killed in massacre in northern Guatemala
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- BC-AP Olympic Digest,ADVISORY
- Conservatives push agenda at Japan's public TV
- China rejects US criticism on South China Sea
- China rejects US criticism on South China Sea
- Computer glitch forces Consular Affairs Bureau to call in more staff
- Bergeron leads Boston in 7-2 rout of Ottawa
- BC-HKN--NHL Standings, HKN
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- Border collie wins Westminster show agility trial
- Experts increasingly contemplate end of smoking
- Next step uncertain in Woody Allen allegations
- Japan sees record-high Taiwanese tourist visits in 2013
- Holder applies same-sex marriage ruling to Justice
- Bushfires force cancellation of cycle race stage
- Mills' 32 points lift Spurs over Bobcats 104-100
- Holder applies same-sex marriage ruling to Justice
- Cuba frees jailed Canadian businessman
- At Wang-Zhang meeting, regular cross-strait communication the goal
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Bangladesh factory owners agree to face charges
- Australian wildfires raze homes, hurt firefighter
- Cheyenne Woods wins Australian Ladies Masters
- Australian wildfires raze homes, hurt firefighter
- Fewer household registration delays expected for Monday
- Asian News Digest, AS
- BC-OLY--SKI-Men's Downhill,ADVISORY, OLY
- Cheyenne Woods wins Australian Ladies Masters
- Olympic Snowboard Results
- Men's downhill starts after 15-minute delay
- Chris Cairns attacks ICC match-fixing probe
- Israel targets Gaza militant with airstrike
- SOCHI SCENE: The long-term plan
- Indian Kashmir under curfew amid separatist strike
- Olympic Snowboard Results
- Chris Cairns attacks ICC match-fixing probe
- BC-BKN--NBA Leaders, BKN
- BC-HKN--NHL Scoring Leaders, HKN
- Gunman kills nun, parishioner in Russian cathedral
- Australian Results, SOC
- Australian Results, SOC
- Tokyo chooses governor in test for anti-nuke vote
- Tunisia forces kill suspect in Brahmi slaying
- Miller struggles in men's Olympic downhill race
- Sochi Scene: 'Y-M-C-A'
- Matthias Mayer leads Olympic downhill after top 30
- No Hanyu, Chan in men's team event
- SOCHI SCENE: Skiing, skating and ... cows?
- Geisenberger is hot favorite to win Olympic luge
- Lithuanian biathlete admits to doping
- SOCHI SCENE: Bode flames out
- Geisenberger is hot favorite to win Olympic luge
- SOCHI SCENE: Hannah's Heartbreaker
- Migrant workers demand days off, better wages in protest
- Olympic Men's Downhill Results
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Iran hard-liners say Rouhani halted missile drill
- Meet the Browns, the biggest US curling family
- SOCHI SCENE: Luge family
- Talk of the Day - Conflict between culture, urban development
- Taiwan to promote 'animal-friendly' eggs among producers
- Ukraine: Political crisis won't derail 2022 bid
- No foreign coaches in running for Pakistan post
- Migrant workers demand days off, better wages in protest (update)
- Documents reveal chaotic military sex-abuse record
- Documents reveal chaotic military sex-abuse record
- SOCHI SCENE: Thoughtful Karzai
- Sunday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Women's Olympics Hockey
- United Daily News: Is King Pu-tsung the president's sole confidant?
- SOCHI SCENE: Thoughtful Karzai
- Iran official says oil contracts to be revised
- Sweden beats Japan 1-0 in Olympic women's hockey
- Sweden 1, Japan 0
- Saudi Arabia: Death toll from fire falls to 13
- MAC head's planned speech in China to focus on youth exchanges
- Danish zoo kills young giraffe to stop inbreeding
- Anderson completes US Olympic sweep in slopestyle
- Gunmen kill 9 in family in SW Pakistan
- SOCHI SCENE: Big shot
- Syrian official: Aid workers to return to Homs
- SOCHI SCENE: Medal Movers
- Roadside bomb kills 7 Afghan soldiers
- Cologna wins men's 30K skiathlon at Sochi Olympics
- SOCHI SCENE: Shatner's fandom
- Kashmiri lawmaker wanted on sexual assault charge
- Suspected Filipino rebels bomb high-voltage tower
- MakerBot Exhibits with Good Smile Company at Wonder Festival in Japan
- SOCHI SCENE: Music to her ears
- Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- Bomb kills intelligence officer in Yemen
- Tokyo pledges to bring women into 2020 committee
- South Africa: president's son tied to fatal crash
- Islamist leader: Egypt became 'republic of fear'
- Hosp leads final training before super-combined
- Schaus to start in goal for US women against Swiss
- Islamist leader: Egypt is 'republic of fear'
- Iraschko-Stolz again dominates jumping training
- BC-TEN--Open Sud de France Results, TEN
- Taipei-Tokyo flights canceled, delayed due to snowstorm
- Russian protest rejected after men's skiathlon
- British orchid display provides hint of spring
- SOCHI SCENE: Olympic shopping
- Osasuna beats Getafe 2-0 to edge away from drop
- 2 blasts hit eastern Libyan city, no casualties
- Ganong finishes 5th in Olympic downhill
- Battle of generations in women's Olympic curling
- Delta Electronics to back college in 'Green Architecture Olympics'
- Column: Bode's last ride begins with a whimper
- Norway's Svindal falters in Olympic men's downhill
- Swiss divided in referendum on immigration
- Kiev warns of terrorism threat amid protests
- Norwegian strong in Nordic combined training
- Olympic Speedskating Results
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Wust gives Dutch another speedskating gold
- Egypt's swine flu death toll reaches 38
- Witnesses: 8 more killed in C. African Republic
- Wust gives Dutch another speedskating gold
- Dortmund injury worries as Reus, Bender sidelined
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- Photos: Putin probably missed Olympic rings glitch
- 90 jump into sub-10 C water to pray for New Year blessings
- Sochi Scene: Mom, Dad _ thanks
- Germany beats Slovakia 3-0 in Fed Cup
- Sarah Hendrickson is hurting at the Sochi Games
- Photos: Putin probably missed Olympic rings glitch
- Gay ski jumper says protests aren't worth it
- Kowalczyk has foot fracture, will compete in Sochi
- Innerhofer celebrates silver as if it were gold
- BC-TEN--PBZ Zagreb Indoors Results, TEN
- SOCHI SCENE: A crime of yogurt
- Scottish Results, SOC
- SOCHI SCENE: Russians on the board
- McDonald's Taiwan says all products free of plastic-based additive
- US easing immigration rule for terrorist support
- Fans shun Sochi over bombs, bureaucracy, big bucks
- France takes 2-1 lead over Switzerland in Fed Cup
- SOCHI SCENE: Russians on the board
- US easing immigration rule for terrorist support
- Coetzee comes from 4 back to claim 1st Euro title
- Wang lures fashionistas to Brooklyn Navy Yard
- Wang lures fashionistas to Brooklyn Navy Yard
- Lacazette, Gomis score as Lyon wins 2-1 at Nantes
- Greek Standings, SOC
- BC-AP Olympic Digest,ADVISORY
- Iran, UN agency agree on next steps of nuke probe
- Lacazette, Gomis score as Lyon wins 2-1 at Nantes
- Russia beats Germany 4-1 in Olympic women's hockey
- Ramachandran to lead Indian Olympic Association
- Life goes on for gays in Olympic Sochi
- IMF: Pakistan economy improving, reform on track
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - February 10
- Taiwan reporters refused entry for Wang-Zhang Meeting
- Annette Lu denies rumors, calls for debates with Ko Wen-je
- Taiwan's Wu presents collection at New York Fashion Week
- Tsai Ing-wen still reluctant to commit to DPP chair run
- Myanmar: 5 journalists seized from private journal
- McDonald's opens its first store in Vietnam
- Vietnam: Public transportation service eases traffic gridlock in cities
- Indonesia releases convicted Australian drug trafficker
- HTC forecasts third straight quarter of losses in Q1
- Taichung City New Immigrant Female Care Association holds food feast
- President Ma pushes for five flagship biotech companies
- Lantern Festival greets visitors to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
- US economy may be stuck in slow lane for long run
- Russia 4, Germany 1
- Monfils beats Gasquet in Open Sud de France final
- English Summaries, SOC
- Adebayor gives Tottenham 1-0 victory over Everton
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- NHL teammates become foes at the Olympics
- SOCHI SCENE: Russia's hockey focus
- Olympic Biathlon Results
- US economy may be stuck in slow lane for long run
- Kuzmina defends Olympic title in biathlon sprint
- Pechstein now needs great 5,000 after bad opener
- NYC mayor shrewdly crafts everyman political image
- Adebayor gives Tottenham 1-0 EPL win over Everton
- NYC mayor shrewdly crafts everyman political image
- Olympic Figure Skating Results
- Plushenko extends Russia's lead in team event
- Jimmy Ryce dad: killer's execution brings justice
- Jones makes history for Britain
- NY Fashion Week, Day 4: Blahnik and Beckham
- In the Cruz family, Ted is the diplomatic one
- SOCHI SCENE: Like selfies to a flame
- Spain-Czech Fed Cup match goes to Monday
- Olympic Luge Results
- In the Cruz family, Ted is the diplomatic one
- SOCHI SCENE: What it Takes _ speedskating
- Verona comes back to draw 2-2 against Juventus
- Olympic downhill king: Austria's Matthias Mayer
- 40 Dominican fishermen detained in Bahamas
- German Standings, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- Graf's surprising bronze gives Russia 1st medal
- Egyptian team finds trove of ancient artifacts
- Bosnian protesters accuse police of brutality
- Russians, Swiss win Olympic women's hockey openers
- Atletico Madrid's Tiago out with hurt knee, wrist
- Olympic halfpipe could pave future of snowboarding
- France beats Italy 30-10 at Stade de France
- Von Trier brings longer 'Nymphomaniac' to Berlin
- France finds form to beat Italy 30-10 in 6 Nations
- High-tech US project tackles low-income word gap
- SOCHI SCENE: Playing the hits
- France finds form to beat Italy 30-10 in 6 Nations
- Trinidad company fires 6 in wake of oil spills
- US company recalls 8.7 million pounds of meat
- Hungary Jewish group threatens memorial boycott
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- No talks on joint Korean team for 2018 Games
- Ajax draw at Zwolle is enough to extend lead
- Sochi Scene: Racing for "VIRG"
- Beckham's runway show is a family affair
- New Microsoft CEO's collegial style sparks hope
- Augsburg beats 10-man Stuttgart 4-1 in Bundesliga
- Questions and answers about giraffe breeding
- Cilic defeats Haas to win Zagreb Indoors
- Methodists in crisis over gay marriage, church law
- AP PHOTOS: Mayer and Wust among those winning gold
- Lodo sepulta a pequena aldea y mata a 4 en Bolivia
- Bent stuns Man United by giving Fulham 2-2 draw
- Germany's Loch wins 2nd gold in Olympic luge
- Scandal may hurt Christie's ability to govern
- Russians, Swiss win Olympic women's hockey openers
- Pakistan: Gunmen kill 8 at religious gathering
- Scandal may hurt Christie's ability to push agenda
- SOCHI SCENE: Celebratory faux pas
- Sunday's Highlights at the Sochi Olympics
- Olympic Ski Jumping Results
- SOCHI SCENE: Tale of 2 dogs
- Hey Vladimir, here's a gold medal for Russia
- SOCHI SCENE: Back on top
- Olympic Figure Skating Standings
- ECB says it's time to move on without Pietersen
- More Moyes misery as United is held by Fulham
- Bolivia mudslide buries village; 4 dead, 9 missing
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Egyptian filmmaker detained with American released
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Olympic Records
- IAAF Indoor Permit-Flanders Indoor Results
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- Zoeggeler wins record 6th Olympic luge medal
- Kamil Stoch wins men's normal hill gold at Sochi
- More Moyes misery as United is held by Fulham
- Sunday's Winter Olympic Medalists
- Kamil Stoch wins men's normal hill gold at Sochi
- Heavy winds force pieces off Lisbon stadium roof
- Report: Turkish court arrests hijacker
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Derek Lam goes to his cozy place at Fashion Week
- Donna Karan turns to real people for her DKNY show
- Panathinaikos beats PAOK 2-1
- 'Lego Movie' opens with big $69.1M box office
- French Results, SOC
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Italy beats United States 3-1 in Fed Cup
- AOL reverses unpopular retirement plan move
- Ivory Coast leader undergoes surgery in France
- Tracy Reese: Fashion race issues on and off runway
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Police: Fans injured by shots outside WCup stadium
- Bjoerndalen eyes 13th Olympic medal in pursuit
- Austrian jumper makes news on and off ski hill
- Kerry set to make 5th trip to Asia
- Lawyers for Boston Marathon suspect due in court
- Figure skaters balance singles vs new team event
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Cologna again the man to beat in cross-country
- Wind damage to stadium postpones Lisbon derby
- 5 things to watch as fastest men go for 500 title
- US Embassy warns of possible Guyana threat
- BC-TEN--Royal Guard Open Chile Results, TEN
- 5 things to watch as Olympic short track begins
- Jesse Ryder dropped from New Zealand test squad
- 5 things to watch in Olympic women's luge
- US Embassy warns of possible Guyana threat
- Fognini defeats Mayer in final on clay in Chile
- Canada eyeing another 1-2 Olympic moguls finish
- Michael Allen wins Allianz Championship
- Hoefl-Riesch favorite in Olympic super-combined
- Police: Fans injured by shots outside WCup stadium
- Olympic curling tournaments begin at Sochi Games
- Boca Juniors, Newell's play scoreless draw
- Walker hangs on to win at Pebble Beach
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Taiwan shares open higher
- MediaMath Expands Global Footprint with Office Opening in Singapore
- Monday, February 17
- Australia, Equador to meet in World Cup warmup
- AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am Scores
- DVF celebrates anniversary with shower of confetti
- New Zealand rebukes Japan in whaling row
- Cruz Azul retains Mexican lead after 6th round
- Edun boosts percentage of clothes made in Africa
- Sushil Koirala set to be next Nepal prime minister
- Reports: Missouri All-American says he is gay
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- NKorea rescinds invitation to US envoy
- Boat capsizes on Indian river, 11 drowned
- Indonesia pulls out of Singapore show amid row
- Indonesia releases Australian drug smuggler
- Boat capsizes on Indian river, 11 drowned
- NBA Capsules
- Economic Daily News: Cross-strait ties entering new era
- Chilly, wet weather forecast to continue this week
- Beckham's runway show is a family affair
- BC-AP Olympic Digest,ADVISORY
- Official: 3,000 birds rescued in cockfighting bust
- Alleged Chinese ivory smuggler caught in Kenya
- Mexico arrests suspected capo wanted in New York
- Asian stocks gain ahead of new Fed chief comments
- Game over for Flappy Bird
- Alleged Chinese ivory smuggler caught in Kenya
- Toshiba Develops Wide-Load-Range High-Efficiency DC-DC Converter for Mobile Devices
- Fashion Week: Chocolate wall at Opening Ceremony
- Filipino marines kill 6 Muslim extremists in clash
- General Chamber of Commerce's new board in limbo
- Talk of the Day -- More dialogue planned across Taiwan Strait
- Filipino marines kill 6 Muslim extremists in clash
- 6 die in multi-car crash on California freeway
- National Basketball Association Standings
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America
- North Korea rescinds invitation to US envoy
- Argentina falls, but no longer drags down Brazil
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg biggest US 2013 giver
- US eases immigration rule for terrorist support
- 6 wounded in explosion at Bangkok protest site
- Scandal may hurt Christie's ability to push agenda
- Taiwan shares nearly flat at close
- Police: US student who set himself on fire dies
- Acer PC shipments to Western Europe snap 5-quarter falling streak
- Paul returns in Clippers' 123-78 rout of 76ers
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- In India, small steps are key to waking a giant
- Rolman World Reports 8% Market Share in the Ball Bearing Market in the MEA Region
- Russia appeals skiathlon decision over bronze
- Russia appeals skiathlon decision over bronze
- China puts US businessman on trial for mob crimes
- Toyota to end car manufacturing in Australia
- General Chamber of Commerce's new board in limbo (update)
- Asian News Digest, AS
- 12 bodies found in 2 graves in southern Mexico
- Auto makers urge government subsidies for replacing vehicles
- Pakistan separatists blow up 3 gas pipelines
- China, Taiwan in highest-level talks thus far
- Your Top Plays for Today
- SOCHI SCENE: 'I am very famous'
- Asian News Digest, AS
- SOCHI SCENE: Bradbury's Back
- Monday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Men's Curling Glance
- Monday's Curling Sums
- Taiwan, China to discuss reciprocal information exchanges: MAC
- Sohu profit tumbles to $2 million, revenue up
- Canada wins opener in curling title defense
- Weirather injured before Olympic women's downhill
- Entertainment Power Brand, 'Talking Tom and Friends' Celebrates Rapid Expansion
- TSMC, UMC January sales up
- Sohu profit tumbles to $2 million, revenue up
- SOCHI SCENE: Sticking around
- Airbus shows off new A350 at big Asian airshow
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Police: Arab neighborhood vandalized in Jerusalem
- General Chamber of Commerce's new board in limbo (update 2)
- Italy objects to Indian piracy law in marine case
- Oil hovers near $100 on hopes of US recovery
- Mancuso leads downhill run in Olympic super-combi
- Sans first lady, French leader to US on business
- Olympic Women's Super Combined Results
- Documents: Judgments random in military sex-crimes
- SOCHI SCENE: Grinding Neighbors
- Sochi organizers: Volunteers used to fill up seats
- UN: still a way to go in Iran nuke probe
- Documents: Judgments random in military sex-crimes
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Nissan profits rise on weaker yen, China sales
- Rebel attack on Syrian Alawite village kills 40
- New measures to curb sexual assaults
- IOC reprimands athletes for commemorating the dead
- Class back on rise in UK _ but elite different
- AP analysis of US military sex crimes in Japan
- World stocks gain ahead of new Fed chief comments
- Mali blames terrorists for violence in north
- Meiyappan found guilty in IPL fixing probe
- SOCHI SCENE: Putin in the House
- Kramer 'likely' to skip 1,500 and focus on 10K
- France to float new UN resolution on Syria
- SOCHI SCENE: Medal Movers
- Hota predicts best-ever February sales on Tesla orders
- January export value down 5.3% year-on-year
- Emirates airline opens Taipei-Dubai route
- Syrians peace talks resume in Geneva
- IOC reprimands athletes for commemorating the dead
- Lawyer: Garment-factory owners had no role in fire
- British Airways adds new flights to Orlando
- China's box office hits record over New Year week
- NY: 3,000 birds rescued in cockfighting bust
- Deutsche Telekom acquires Czech mobile provider
- Taiwan, Canadian province to further strengthen relations
- Official urges quick fix of household registration system
- Germany sees record number of travelers in 2013
- Ex-Guatemalan soldier will be sentenced for lying
- Caffeine common in US kids, youths; mainly soda
- Oslo
- Ondekoza drumming show attracts thousands at Yunlin Agriculture Expo
- Indonesia releases Australian drug smuggler
- NYC carriage rides to end; horses' future unclear
- Former Hellenic Postbank CEO appears in court
- Player union slams ICC over 'deal making'
- Former world champ Colas out of men's moguls
- Court hears Congo warlord Ntaganda evidence
- Records: Pilots often head to wrong US airports
- Mild temperatures cause problems on the mountains
- Tiger evades hunters, kills 10th victim in India
- Ashraf removed as PCB chairman
- BC-TEN--Fed Cup Results, TEN
- Olympic Short Track Results
- Practice postponed for fixes on halfpipe
- SOCHI SCENE: Uhlaender's eagle
- Ahn and Hamelin advance in 1,500 short track
- Ashraf removed as PCB chairman
- Sans first lady, French leader to US on business
- SOCHI SCENE: Seizing the moment
- English gay footballer slams FIFA on Russia, Qatar
- HTC forecasts third straight quarter of losses in Q1 (update)
- Opening layovers for Chinese travelers 'most important': official
- Human rights group: Morocco still abuses migrants
- Salvador sea survivor flies out of Pacific island
- Ukraine protest library a break from the tensions
- Critics: Morocco's abuse of migrants persists
- Sssh! Russia's curling fans make din at wrong time
- Jared Leto's awards show tip: Keep snacking
- SOCHI SCENE: Sun and snow
- Danish film director Gabriel Axel dies at 95
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg biggest giver in 2013
- South Sudan peace talks set to resume in Ethiopia
- Blast hits eastern Kabul, no word on casualties
- Priest in Czech Republic arrested for sex abuse
- US First lady praises construction hiring of vets
- Local bourse closes flat on reduced turnover
- Espionage suspect questioned, homes searched
- Zimbabwe cricketers on strike again
- CAL, EVA prepare to pick up stranded travelers in Tokyo
- U.S. rejects China's nine-dash line in South China Sea: scholar
- UK's new Folio book prize has American accent
- Most Filipinos asked in poll back case vs. China
- EU ministers seek ways to defuse Ukraine crisis
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Dubai real estate still at risk of another bubble
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- CLA proposal aimed at better protection for dispatch workers
- Women's Olympics Hockey
- United States 9, Switzerland 0
- Study: Media everywhere, bathroom included
- BC-TEN--ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Results, TEN
- SOCHI SCENE: Spot-on performer
- Most Filipinos asked in poll back case vs. China
- US beats Swiss 9-0 in Olympic women's hockey
- January export value down 5.3% year-on-year (update)
- Taiwan, Canadian province to further strengthen relations (update)
- Sweet 15: Lipnitskaia soars to stardom
- Hasbro 4Q performance hurt by some charges
- Asian News Digest, AS
- River Thames breaches its banks near London
- Study: Media everywhere, bathroom included
- US Nordic combined team has tough act to follow
- US bobsledder Lolo Jones fighting off cold, flu
- SOCHI SCENE: Huh? Que? Was?
- US suspect possibly targeted for drone attack
- US Olympian Uhlaender healed after father's death
- IIG Trade Finance Completes a Pioneering Trade Finance Securitization
- Women's Curling Glance
- Number of confirmed H7N9 cases hits 200 since October: CDC
- How Russia hits back at slights over WWII victory
- German auto club head quits in scandal over poll
- Spain takes 2-1 lead over Czechs in Fed Cup
- Gays in Kenya protest against Ugandan bill
- Fast starts for Sweden, Canada in women's curling
- Chinese director brings part-blind cast to Berlin
- McDonald's US sales feel chill from Jan. weather
- -AP Sports Digest, AP
- 'I do not fit in': Singer k.d. lang on Broadway
- Randall gets her big chance in women's sprint
- BC-TEN--Qatar Total Open 2014 Results, TEN
- Police: Car bomb explodes outside Mogadishu hotel
- Romanian president fined for saying Roma steal
- Phoebe Mills goes from gymnastics to judging
- Jane Goodall, primatologist and frequent flyer
- 5 things to know about the Copa del Rey semifinals
- Yemen panel agrees on federal state of 6 regions
- Bosnia: Angry protesters want new govt of experts
- Neymar returns to practice with Barcelona
- Pussy Riot members may run for Moscow assembly
- Hoefl-Riesch wins 2nd gold in super-combined
- Website speeding up business registration set for April launch
- IFJ condemns China's refusal to issue visas to Taiwanese reporters
- More flights delayed by snowstorm in Tokyo
- Gagnon hurts shoulder in slalom run of super-combi
- Iraq: Militants set off own car bomb, 21 dead
- AP PHOTOS: Gays in Sochi find refuge in cabaret
- Over 6,000 Sochi Olympics workers compensated
- Olympic hockey: Russia practices without Datsyuk
- Alibaba offers to buy AutoNavi in $1.58B deal
- Olympic Speedskating Results
- US plane makes emergency landing in Romania
- Stock futures lower, following last week's rally
- Smeekens leads after 1st heat in Olympic 500
- Google passes Exxon to be No. 2 US company
- Lawyer: 2 women alleged to be Mandela's daughters
- Tang Prize medal design candidates narrowed to final 10
- Turkey prosecutes suspects in deadly bombings
- Watchdog: Syria ships 3rd batch of chemical arms
- US stocks are little changed in quiet trading
- Warm enough for Summer Games in Sochi
- NFL prospect could become 1st openly gay player
- Britain warns of 'anti-UK sentiment' in Gambia
- Nokia, HTC end litigation proceedings
- Wang Yu-chi departs for China on historic visit
- Temperatures dip as cold front peaks
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - February 11
- Jason Hu’s decision to run in Taichung shows KMT’s desperate lack of talent
- Wang-Zhang meeting won’t sign any documents
- Top personnel tweaked at MOEA
- NIA offers free computer lessons for new immigrants’ families
- China Steel output in Jan. up 11% over Dec. ‘12
- Wang and Zhang complete first talks in Nanjing
- China-born new immigrant wins recognitions by professional skill
- Wellington Koo proposes debates if needed to counter Ko Wen-je
- Dapu owners want state compensation
- Cambodia: polices look for killers of journalist
- 6 Muslim extremists killed by Philippine marines
- Taiwan defense minister visits Singapore
- Australia exports buffalo to Vietnam for first time
- Uptown's dream boutique hotel, the Madison Taipei
- Ministry finalizes course and textbook guideline changes
- BC-AP Olympic Digest
- Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- Icahn backs off plan for $50B Apple share buyback
- Swiss anti-immigration vote stirs fears in Europe
- Greek anti-terrorist police raid nets weapons
- Sochi drone shooting Olympic TV, not terrorists
- Algeria ex-ministers urge president to retire
- Brazil journalist 'brain dead' after protest
- Egypt's ousted president says protests "useless"
- Bruce Springsteen announces 15 US tour dates
- Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- NY Fashion Week, Day 5: Browne, Herrera, Cole
- Heavy security in Guyana after unusual US warning
- Zoo staff get death threats after giraffe killing
- Fourcade wins gold in men's 12.5K pursuit in Sochi
- 4th-place Tina Maze still fights for Alpine form
- Teva says US is investigating Copaxone marketing
- Film rights for Toronto Mayor Rob Ford book sold
- Olympic Luge Results
- NY Fashion Week, Day 5: Browne, Herrera, Cole
- 'Canadian Idol' contestant pleads not guilty
- Olympic Biathlon Results
- After Ashes, Australians bullish in South Africa
- Spain court signs Chinese leaders' arrest warrants
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory
- Winter Olympic Speedskating Sweeps
- Ukraine's jailed ex-PM Tymoshenko files appeal
- Men's World Cup downhill rescheduled for Norway
- SOCHI SCENE: 55 seconds
- Sweden charges Malaysian couple with child abuse
- Mali music festival returns after end of war
- SOCHI SCENE: Help at home
- SOCHI SCENE: Spoice it up
- 1 Year ago, Benedict's announcement changed church
- SOCHI SCENE: Warming up
- Report: Iran successfully test-fires 2 missiles
- Ireland lock Dan Tuohy has broken right forearm
- Magna Carta copy arrives in US for exhibit
- SOCHI SCENE: 55 seconds
- Egypt ratifies death sentences on 14 for attacks
- Michael Sam bravely comes out. Now what?
- SOCHI SCENE: Toe pick
- SOCHI SCENE: Brand police
- Stocks are mixed following last week's rally
- Man who threatened Prince Harry's life sentenced
- Monday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Israel irked by Danish parliament speaker
- Berdych wins at ABN Amro
- Sochi faces issue of empty seats, atmosphere
- FA charges Cardiff's Bellamy, clears City's Toure
- Prosecutors rest in trial of US man who shot teen
- Work continues after death at World Cup stadium
- SOCHI SCENE: Loud and clear
- Geisenberger leads, Hamlin stalking medal for US
- Yellen's words to be studied for Fed policy clues
- SOCHI SCENE: Quick quote: Niccum
- Olympic halfpipe problems mounting
- Canada beats Finland 3-0 in Olympic women's hockey
- Canada 3, Finland 0
- Oscar nominees to gather for annual luncheon
- Starbucks: 'Dumb Starbucks' store not OK
- UN welcomes extended cease-fire in Homs
- US speedskaters off to slow start at Olympic oval
- SOCHI SCENE: No, Johnny, no!
- Canada beats Finland 3-0 in Olympic women's hockey
- Red Cross: 4 employees missing in northern Mali
- Oslo 2022 bid still needs government money backing
- L'Oreal posts higher sales, profit in 2013
- SOCHI SCENE: Retirement 2.0 for Begg-Smith
- Police in Haiti probe killing of rights activist
- Review: Robert Ellis shows range on new album
- Yellen's words to be studied for Fed policy clues
- US business group wants China to expedite reforms
- SOCHI SCENE: Ascending the torch
- Shooting reported inside US supermarket
- DreamWorks Animation launches publishing unit
- Gambling industry fights self on Internet gambling
- Bae family hoping Rev. Jackson goes to North Korea
- Monday's Highlights at the Sochi Olympics
- US business group wants China to expedite reforms
- Fall ends Le Guellec's chances in biathlon pursuit
- Venus wins opener in Doha
- Egypt to spend $4.9 billion in economic stimulus
- After injury, Amanda Kessel back for USA hockey
- SNL alum Chris Kattan arrested in Los Angeles
- Bird-dog lovers descend on Milwaukee
- Venus wins opener in Doha
- US PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Griffey Jr., Larkin do baseball diplomacy in Cuba
- Takanashi wins 2 of 3 Olympic training ski jumps
- US hockey GM Poile can't go to Sochi after injury
- Senator seeks records on military sex crimes
- Canada's Bilodeau repeats in Olympic men's moguls
- Jury gets ex-New Orleans mayor corruption case
- Greek Results, SOC
- Ovechkin arrives in Russia to lead hockey hopes
- Geometric prints, luxe fabric at Carolina Herrera
- Continental buying Veyance Technologies for $1.91B
- Monday's Winter Olympic Medalists
- Review: Eric Church returns with rich new album
- AP PHOTOS: Skating spectators strut their stuff
- Boston bombing suspect wants trial next year
- White House gives preview of Hollande state dinner
- US: Reckless decision in sinking of sailing ship
- U2, Timberlake, Obama to appear on new Fallon show
- BC-TEN--U.S. National Indoor Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- French leader opens unusual state visit to US
- White House praises gay player's announcement
- US trade protest over India solar energy program
- Richard Petty doubts Patrick's ability to win
- NM museum highlights culture of Mexican horsemen
- Kraft Singles to lose artificial preservatives
- Dutch Results, SOC
- World Golf Ranking
- Passenger arrested, flight to New York diverted
- German Results, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Egypt sets Feb. 20 for Al-Jazeera trial
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Puerto Rico teacher arrested on enticement charges
- Report: Egypt sets Feb. 20 for Al-Jazeera trial
- Mexican gets 30 years in border agent's death
- Email shows effort to shield bin Laden photos
- Julia Mancuso of US wins 4th Olympic Alpine medal
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Mexico authorities probe disappearance of US man
- With vote to curb immigration, Swiss roil Europe
- US hockey team seeks its own historic achievement
- Mexico finds skeletal remains along U.S. border
- Ryder, Bracewell fined for drinking on eve of test
- Cancer experts say EU rules deny kids medicines
- Canadian couple killed in Mexico retirement city
- Canada's quest is to beat jet lag, win hockey gold
- Ryder, Bracewell fined for drinking on eve of test
- Man gets probation for Tygart threats
- Wheat prices rise on supply worries; Oil higher
- Erroneous N. Korea quote irks Argentine officials
- US senators call for Sri Lanka war crimes probe
- 'Lego Movie' snaps into place with $69.1M debut
- AP: Fidel Castro handout photos digitally altered
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Walker goes from journeyman to juggernaut
- 5 Things: Women jumpers have their Olympic debut
- Bilbao, Celta play to scoreless draw in Spain
- Ex-US sailor sentenced for attempted espionage
- Puerto Rico gov seeks tax reform to boost economy
- Favorites already under pressure in curling
- Appeals court in NY restores monitor for Apple
- Fred Armisen to lead band on Meyers' 'Late Night'
- Mulders' mom shows the Dutch love of speedskating
- BC-TEN--Copa Claro Results, TEN
- Lee overwhelming favorite for women's 500
- White says he's antsy; thanks his fans
- White says he's antsy; thanks his fans
- Kenneth Cole asks: What's real and what's show?
- Old English sheepdog Swagger stars at Westminster
- In women's luge, the Olympic race is for 2nd place
- GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) to Lease 10 New Boeing Aircraft with Myanma Airways
- 2 US chefs plead guilty to serving whale meat
- Sprint events up next for cross-country skiers
- Fifth-seeded Granollers reaches second round
- AP: Fidel Castro handout photos digitally altered
- Pioneers inaugurating women's slopestyle skiing
- Mavenir? Announces its Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (EPC)
- 2 playoff spots on line in Olympic women's hockey
- Leader of US Jewish group stepping down
- Roosters face uncertain future after NY ring bust
- Guatemala begins process to replace top prosecutor
- Nevada officials won't defend gay marriage ban
- Kuzmina takes 20-second lead into Olympic pursuit
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Abraham Foxman stepping down as ADL director
- 4 Latin America economic powers sign trade pact
- Danny Davis, a man with no Olympic expectations
- Ligety gets into action with super-combi training
- UN: C. African Republic likely needs more troops
- 1st openly gay NFL player to face hurdles
- Search halted at Bolivia village hit by mudslide
- Trankov-Volosozhar seek another Russian pairs gold
- Seattle's Jackson undergoes surgery
- US report: Retail cyberattacks not coordinated
- Julia Roberts' family mourning half-sister's death
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Fashionistas worship at the church of Thom Browne
- Wang Yu-chi departs for China (update)
- Espionage suspect released on bail
- Taiwan rejects report on decade-old request to purchase F-35s
- BC-AP Olympic Digest
- Last women's downhill training canceled
- Zac Posen pays tribute to old-world glamour
- Wang Yu-chi arrives in Nanjing on historic China visit
- Hon Hai shares under pressure on January sales data
- Australia names aging Brads in T20 squad
- Economic Daily News: Lenovo's acquisition of Motorola Mobility
- Foreign brokerages remain cautious about HTC earnings outlook
- Mexico's kidnapping battle tested in farm town
- Tuesday, February 18
- Taiwan gearing up preparations for TPP, RCEP participation
- Seattle's Jackson undergoes surgery
- Yellen to give 1st public comments as US Fed chair
- Taiwan shares close up 0.46%
- 16 die as truck collides with jeeps on Indian road
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- Household registration system stabilizing after glitches
- Skype smartphone now available in Taiwan
- High level cross-Taiwan strait meeting gets under way
- 'Dumb Starbucks' brings lines, social media buzz
- NBA Capsules
- Nestle buying out Galderma from L'Oreal
- Michelin profits slump in 2013 on restructuring
- Enea AB: Annual Statement 2013
- Israeli military hits Gaza in response to rocket
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Ex-Guatemalan soldier sentenced to 10 years in US
- 5 ways China's slowdown will ripple across globe
- Australian drug trafficker's media payday in doubt
- China cracks down on its 'sex capital'
- Organizers alter Olympic men's halfpipe schedule
- India back in the Olympics; flag to fly in Sochi
- Time running out on former sex slaves' quest
- Pacers notch biggest win of season, thrash Nuggets
- SOCHI SCENE: Mind the snow!
- Tuesday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Afghan capital sees 1st polio case since 2001
- Iranians celebrate anniversary of 1979 revolution
- China Development Financial shares up on buy-in deal
- Former Dutch health minister found dead
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Oil slips below $100 ahead of Yellen testimony
- Canadian women win 2nd straight in Olympic curling
- Local bourse ends up, led by semiconductor heavyweights
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Italy, US crack down on mafia drug smuggling
- Hundreds rally against Okinawa base move plan
- Airbus seals big A320 order from VietJetAir
- Bode Miller leads 1st super-combined training
- Egypt: Militants blow up gas pipeline in Sinai
- Snow-bound travelers stranded in Tokyo flown back to Taiwan
- Taiwan seeking more business in Africa, Central America
- Ma should take responsibility if KMT loses elections: Taipei mayor
- Resumption of South Sudan peace talks in doubt
- Cambodian court rules against bail for protesters
- Seoul: Rival Koreas to hold senior-level meeting
- SOCHI SCENE: Medal Movers
- Talk of the Day -- KMT heavyweight speaks out
- Sochi Games have sold nearly 925K tickets
- China's head of Taiwan affairs hopes to visit Taiwan
- 2010 Olympic champ to serve as US envoy
- Steenkamp's mother to attend Pistorius trial
- SOCHI SCENE: Love those spills
- 2010 Olympic champ to serve as US envoy
- SOCHI SCENE: Ole Only
- Silvio Berlusconi tried for political corruption
- Barclays increases bonuses despite drop in profits
- Apache helicopters set to fly next week
- With a new commissioner, NBA enters its Silver age
- SOCHI SCENE: Adjusting expectations
- Obama, Hollande seek to show revamped relationship
- Captain Datsyuk is healthy, will play for Russia
- Nestle Skin Health Is Created Targeting Global Skin Health Needs
- Bode Miller regrets not having eye surgery
- Convenience stores record sales boost during Lunar New Year
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Officials: Gunmen kill 15 troops in northern Iraq
- Troop departure weighs on US aid in Afghanistan
- Rival Cyprus leaders resume peace talks
- China slams Spanish court warrants for ex-leaders
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- SOCHI SCENE: Norwegian threads
- Taiwan records over 40 sudden deaths as cold front hits
- Cross-strait relations open new chapter: MAC head
- Canada's Howell rules women's slopestyle skiing
- Right wax can decide cross-country ski races
- Steenkamp's mother to attend Pistorius trial
- 76ers trying to regroup from lopsided losses
- Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- Canadian Tsubota injured in scary slopestyle crash
- Deputy economics minister named Cabinet advisor
- Skype smartphones now available in Taiwan (update)
- Yuan Zai's keeper calls panda loving daughter with a temper (video)
- SOCHI SCENE: Dog Lover's Quest
- Nepal's PM sworn in, but coalition loses partner
- SOCHI SCENE: Too many jackets
- China, Taiwan hold historic talks in Nanjing
- Yuvraj Singh in India's squad for World T20
- Shirley Temple, iconic child star, dies at 85
- Klemetsen again strong in Nordic combined training
- Plushenko to skate 7th, Chan 21st
- Sochi's merchants ride Putin's Olympic dream
- Sochi chief: No need to use stored snow _ yet
- German takes aim at Alpine history in Sochi race
- MAC to set up regular communications mechanism with TAO
- Plurk launches e-commerce platform with media corporation
- US, Russian diplomats may meet Syria delegates
- SOCHI SCENE: Russian star power
- SOCHI SCENE: Wax matters
- Shirley Temple, iconic child star, dies at 85
- Syria allows some fighting-age men to leave Homs
- Trooper who stopped cop sues after harassment
- Tretiak says US taught Russians a lesson in 1980
- National Development Council expands to include key Cabinet members
- Institute accuses ex-labor camp boss of 115 deaths
- Shirley Temple: Crying on cue was method acting
- 10 Things to Know About Olympic Hockey
- C. African Republic Christian fighters criticized
- BC-TEN--ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Results, TEN
- Feature films of Shirley Temple
- Olympic Snowboard Results
- South Africa issues Nelson Mandela stamp
- Kaohsiung's I Pass card to be expanded, adopted in other southern areas
- Engineers cook Valentine's Day dishes, taught by TV chefs
- Changhua magistrate thanks workers
- MAC to set up regular communication mechanism with TAO (update)
- Fire collapses overpass in Cairo, kills policeman
- Attackers throw grenades at moviegoers in Pakistan
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- UPS closes on purchase of Polar Speed
- Women's Olympics Hockey
- Watchdog group says Eritrean refugees tortured
- Sweden 4, Germany 0
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- Warlord Kony benefits from chaos in central Africa
- Sweden beats Germany 4-0 in Olympic women's hockey
- India, China discuss long-standing border dispute
- 2022 World Cup leaders outline rights for workers
- Fasel will work tirelessly to get NHL to S Korea
- Clarke: Aussies on a high, ready for the test
- LA newscaster apologizes for black actor mix-up
- Greek police: 4 Turks arrested in anti-terror raid
- Drag queen's speech fuels Irish gay rights debate
- Wang-Zhang meeting seen as precursor to cross-strait political contact
- MediaTek unveils world's first 4G LTE octa core smartphone chip
- Ex-deputy minister begins 12.5-year sentence for corruption
- Laura Benanti on her new CD and 'Sound of Music'
- Fed Cup Draw
- Top UN official warns of famine in South Sudan
- US newscaster apologizes for black actor mix-up
- Obama launches effort to help minority men
- Drag queen's speech fuels Irish gay rights debate
- Randall out early in women's cross-country sprint
- NYC mayor's agenda faces opposition
- CVS Caremark 4Q profit jumps more than 12 pct
- Art collector in German find: works in Austria too
- SOCHI SCENE: India's back
- BC-TEN--Qatar Total Open 2014 Results, TEN
- NYC mayor's agenda faces opposition
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Shirley Temple won praise in diplomatic career
- Saudi man who 'disobeyed ruler' gets 10 years
- Addivant Announces Completion of Phase 1 of Capacity Expansion at Its Production Facility in Pyongtaek, South Korea
- Francis on Benedict: "Great courage and humility"
- US destroyer arrives in Spain for NATO shield
- 5 Things to know about Tuesday's state dinner
- Saudi proposes French company to boost its buses
- Tuesday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Afghan-filmed drama views fate of forces' helpers
- Men's Curling Glance
- 9 Serbs jailed for Kosovo massacre
- France's president Hollande honoring 6 WWII vets
- Swedish mass murderer to be released in 2016
- President praises significance of first formal cross-strait meeting
- 13 people die of flu in two weeks: CDC
- Images of late Turkmen leader removed from medals
- US voices concern over new Afghan law
- Sweden goes 3-0 by beating Canada in men's curling
- Reynolds American 4Q profit more than doubles
- Short doc aims to inspire dancing against violence
- EU official welcomes Wang-Zhang meeting
- SOCHI SCENE: Torchbearer's tweet
- Cycling doping panel seeking testimonies
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Journalist kidnapped in Libyan capital
- State radio:Algerian military plane crash kills 99
- US wants more info on female libido pill
- World Golf Glance
- Canada's Denny Morrison to skate 1,000 in Sochi
- India says Italian marines will face Indian laws
- Logan takes 2nd in debut of Olympic ski slopestyle
- Rob Schneider honored for helping boost travel to Taiwan
- Falla of Norway wins women's cross-country sprint
- Hundreds of flights canceled at US South airports
- State radio:Algerian military plane crash kills 99
- Moving Forward: Bank of England to change tack
- Muere Shirley Temple, icono de estrella infantil
- White cruises through halfpipe qualifying
- US wants more info on female libido pill
- Hattestad wins men's Olympic cross-country sprint
- Muere Shirley Temple, icono infantil de Hollywood
- Jan Karon writing new Mitford novel
- Olympic Speedskating Results
- Report: Egypt to detain 6 in pyramid case
- A tearful Donna Karan marks 30 years in fashion
- Four Acer products win iF product design awards
- Honduras suspends 8 consuls in US
- US drone use highlights questions for journalists
- Falla of Norway wins women's cross-country sprint
- In-form Eden Hazard commits future to Chelsea
- South Korea's Lee takes lead in women's 500 meters
- London Tube strike canceled at last minute
- Scolari picks Fernandinho for Brazil friendly
- Monkey business: Popular primate changing zoos
- Stock futures edge higher after Yellen remarks
- US drone use highlights questions for journalists
- Group claims attack on German ambassador's home
- Ma-Xi meeting this year unlikely: Beijing scholar
- Ted Ligety takes 1st Sochi Olympic training run
- Clooney wades into UK-Greece Parthenon Marbles row
- DPP head praises title-use in Wang-Zhang meeting
- Sprint 4Q loss shrinks, helped by device additions
- Cyprus rescue 'on track' but challenges remain
- NBA executive can relate to Michael Sam
- Hazard, Liverpool top AP weekly football poll
- Stocks edge higher after Yellen remarks
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - February 12
- Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Taipei City (Update)
- Seminar on trade bloc bids set for Feb.17 in Taipei
- DPP: Results of initial Wang-Zhang talks ‘disappointing’
- Wang Yu-chi lays wreath at mausoleum of Dr. Sun Yat-sen
- DPP chairman hints at re-election bid
- Taiwan Mobile execs suspected of taking kickbacks
- Yen Ming in Singapore to improve military relations
- Germany signs to forgive half debt of Myanmar
- UN called to act over dead penalty in Vietnam
- Environmentalists call for global ASE boycott
- Thailand: A senior leader of anti-government protests arrested by police
- New immigrant celebrate early Lantern Festival in Yilan County
- VietJetAir signs deal to buy at least 90 Airbus jets
- Chunghwa Telecom in talks to team up with new 4G entrant
- In candid talk at Chinese university, MAC head promotes Taiwan
- US wholesale stockpiles rise 0.3 percent December
- Men's Olympics Hockey
- BC-AP Olympic Digest
- Lipnitskaia flies home to Moscow to train
- NY Fashion Week, Day 6: Wang, Rodarte, Burch
- Tina Weirather doubtful for Olympic downhill
- Sijsling upsets Youzhny at ABN Amro
- US wholesale stockpiles rise 0.3 percent December
- US will still withhold Bangladesh trade benefits
- UK High Court rules for widow of poisoned agent
- US says new farm law to boost food aid abroad
- SOCHI SCENE: Amid fans, the dead
- Norway wins double gold in cross-country sprints
- US job openings fall in December from 5-year high
- Moin Khan named coach of Pakistan
- Olympic Luge Results
- SOCHI SCENE: She's No. 1
- Technology firms urge changes to US spying
- Olympic Biathlon Results
- Ray Davies, Donovan part of Songwriters Hall class
- Domracheva wins Olympic gold in 10K pursuit
- Some Republicans to advance debt limit hike
- Fitch Ratings downgrades Puerto Rico's debt
- Russian appeal over skiathlon bronze rejected
- Volunteers smuggle Sochi dogs out of town
- Official: More aid for Syrian rebels 'could help'
- German zoo's polar bear swallows jacket, dies
- Church of England takes step toward female bishops
- SOCHI SCENE: Tree Climbing
- Germany forgives half of Myanmar's debt
- SOCHI SCENE: A head of the game
- US House takes step toward ban on in-flight calls
- SOCHI SCENE: A Shaun White hug
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory
- SOCHI SCENE: She'll be back
- Germany forgives half of Myanmar's debt
- Lebanon minister orders probe of topless Olympian
- SOCHI SCENE: For love of the ski
- Quotes from voters in AP Global Football 10
- Lebanon minister orders probe of topless Olympian
- CHANEL Selects Dubai to Present Upcoming Cruise Collection
- Portugal taps investors for 10-year cash
- How warm weather affects Winter Olympics' sports
- Portugal takes big step toward full market return
- USS Donald Cook arrives in new home port in Spain
- US authorities search for missing British pilot
- Adriano joins Atletico Paranaense in comeback bid
- US man charged in loud music killing takes stand
- Stocks move higher after Yellen remarks
- Judge stays secret docs order in US terror case
- Court turns down Gitmo force-feeding challenge
- UK takes most honors at Int'l Emmy Kids Awards
- Rio de Janeiro residents protest police killings
- Second Cuban doctor abandons Brazil program
- UK's Cameron cancels Mideast visit over floods
- Outdoor Olympic athletes adjusting to warm weather
- Britain scores Olympic-record 7 points in 1 end
- Poll: Majority want change in US-Cuba policy
- Maggie Gyllenhaal to make Broadway debut this year
- Russia 2, Japan 1
- Obama to go to France for D-Day anniversary
- NY Fashion Week, Day 6: Wang, Rodarte, Burch
- Gay teen achieves Eagle Scout milestone in US
- Russian women score late, beat Japan 2-1 in hockey
- Vatican OKs miracle for controversial Croatian
- SOCHI SCENE: Spartan by choice
- US festival lets you eat, drink, floss with bacon
- Natalie Geisenberger wins Olympic luge title
- SOCHI SCENE: Proud Parents
- Obama: Syria peace talks far from achieving goal
- Natalie Geisenberger wins Olympic luge title
- Women's Curling Glance
- SOCHI SCENE: Quick quote: Ligocki's board
- PSG's Blanc gets suspended 1-game ban after appeal
- Badgley Mischka's collection sparkles with gold
- Belgium set to extend right-to-die law to children
- Obama: Sanction violators face US 'ton of bricks'
- Thousands flock to 'weeping' Mary statue in Israel
- Sweden, Russia women clinch hockey playoff berths
- Olympic Ski Jumping Results
- New Hemingway artifacts from Cuba at JFK Library
- Hollande: Investors visiting Iran made own choices
- Obama avoids choosing between France, England
- Obama: No country where we have no-spy agreement
- Selanne leads big list of Olympic hockey veterans
- Panama rallies behind engineer in fight over canal
- Felipe Massa upbeat about Williams' potential
- Haiti to register people of Haitian descent
- BIS2
- Analysis: In peace talks, Assad plays for time
- US to crack down on ivory to protect elephants
- Brazil launches program to save the armadillo
- King Richard III to get his genetic code sequenced
- Olympic Figure Skating Results
- Report: Caribbean tourists spent more money in '13
- Finally! Hamlin gives US 1st luge singles medal
- Volosozhar-Trankov lead pairs after short program
- BC-TEN--U.S. National Indoor Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- Washington governor suspends death penalty
- Shirley Temple's Hollywood star in storage
- Washington governor suspends death penalty
- Israeli prize for Polish, French US intellectuals
- Andy Weir delivers with 'The Martian'
- Group: Yemeni rights activist arrested in Cairo
- Tuesday's Winter Olympic Medalists
- Vogt wins 1st gold medal in Olympic ski jumping
- SOCHI SCENE: Just call him I-Pod
- SOCHI SCENE: She shoots, she scores
- US embassy in Uganda warns of terror threat
- Palestinian women make strides in high-tech
- Nuke reform drive features ideas tried 5 years ago
- Websites of Venetian, Palazzo casinos go down
- Hugh Jackman will host the Tony Awards again
- Mauricio Sulaiman becomes head of WBC
- Canadian hang glider pilot sentenced to 5 months
- Stock rally builds as Fed chief pledges continuity
- Hugh Jackman will host the Tony Awards again
- US to face France at home in Fed Cup
- Group calls on US to reform exchange programs
- Morrissey mauling wins Hatchet Job review prize
- After chartering 787, Tanaka introduced by Yanks
- US hockey's Fry played through pain for Olympics
- Former Czech prime minister a corruption suspect
- Allianz acquires stake in Bayern Munich
- Red-carpet designer Jenny Packham into '70s glam
- After chartering 787, Tanaka introduced by Yanks
- Christie says bridge scandal won't impede agenda
- Tuesday's Highlights at the Sochi Olympics
- Stag state dinner for Hollande has French twist
- Burch uses armor, medieval tapestry in fall show
- Magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes Taipei
- 5 films in which Shirley Temple shined
- Stag state dinner for Hollande has French twist
- Ivanovic advances to 2nd round in Qatar Open
- Column: A giant leap but also small step for women
- The Olsens offer warm clothes for a freezing city
- US envoy to meet with Indian opposition leader
- BC-TEN--Copa Claro Results, TEN
- Stock rally builds as Fed chief pledges continuity
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Raymond Floyd to be assistant captain
- Navy adds 4th submarine to Guam-based fleet
- Quotes from pioneering women in ski jumping
- Wang explores darker side in fall collection
- Madrid beats Atletico to reach Copa del Rey final
- Cisse gets 1st goal for Bastia in win at Toulouse
- Cardiff held 0-0 by Villa to remain in drop zone
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Widest earnings gap for US grads in 48 years
- AP PHOTOS: 10 things to know about Shirley Temple
- Madrid beats Atletico to reach Copa del Rey final
- Feds, pilots warn of lasers pointed into cockpits
- PL leader Chelsea held 1-1 by struggling West Brom
- Collins strikes as West Ham beats Norwich 2-0
- Podladtchikov revels in golden Olympic run
- Chelsea frustrated by West Brom in EPL title push
- Duchess Kate returns to duties with black tie do
- Official: Deal with devil prompted girl's killing
- Gov't: Lawyers can interview alleged 9/11 plotter
- Concertmaster relieved Stradivarius OK after theft
- Southampton beats Hull 1-0 in Premier League
- Strange it was: Rodarte channels Yoda
- Kelly Clark ready for the ride of her life
- Ruling: US courts can handle Chinese drywall suits
- UN chief warns of partition in C. African Republic
- Jacobsen finishes 4th in return to racing
- Rights groups: Venezuela seeks to suppress dissent
- Nordic combined athletes set for 1st gold at Sochi
- American Olympic curlers on thin ice in Sochi
- Mexican journalist found slain in Veracruz state
- Jackson says surgery saved her basketball career
- Russians in position for another gold medal
- Case dropped against ex-Border Patrol union boss
- Linger brothers seek 3rd Olympic gold in doubles
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Olympic Alpine history beckons skier Hoefl-Riesch
- Speedskater Shani Davis is heavy favorite in 1,000
- Fine art: Matisse, a showpiece at Westminster
- San Diego port officials OK America's Cup bid
- Jackson says surgery saved her basketball career
- Roy Oswalt retiring after 13 seasons in majors
- Colbert, Collins on guest list for state dinner
- USA, Canada to meet in Olympic women's hockey
- Fine art: Matisse, a showpiece at Westminster
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- Case dropped against ex-Border Patrol union boss
- Canada's government to eliminate deficit by 2015
- Sock, Baghdatis move to 2nd round at Memphis
- Joensson's Bradbury moment earns him a bronze
- Fiorentina into Italian Cup final with Udinese win
- CFL players fined for posts about Michael Sam
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Julia Marino, Paraguay's 1st ever Winter Olympian
- Sock, Baghdatis move to 2nd round at Memphis
- Stricker likely to miss Match Play next week
- 2 Hong Kong firms paying $10.9M in SEC settlement
- Ahn seeks short track gold for adopted Russia
- Stricker likely to miss Match Play next week
- Australian police seize $160 million worth of meth
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Australian police seize $160 million worth of meth
- 2 Hong Kong firms paying $10.9M in SEC settlement
- First lady's state dinner gown by Carolina Herrera
- Watson focused on games, not names in Ryder Cup
- First lady's state dinner gown by Carolina Herrera
- Wednesday, February 19
- Top-seeded Ferrer into 2nd round in Buenos Aires
- Asian stocks jump on Yellen easy-money remarks
- Obama slams Russia for blocking UN Syria action
- Man adrift 14 months at sea returns to El Salvador
- First lady's state dinner gown by Carolina Herrera
- Man adrift 14 months at sea returns to El Salvador
- UN urged to act on Vietnam over death penalty
- Review: 'RoboCop' remake pats down the original
- Washington welcomes Wang-Zhang meeting
- New LTE chip signals a brighter future for MediaTek: brokerage
- Family: Keep Pakistani patient in US hospital
- UN urged to act on Vietnam over death penalty
- BC-AP Olympic Digest,ADVISORY
- UN urged to act on Vietnam over death penalty
- China's trade growth accelerates in January
- Airbus gets order for 20 of its superjumbo A380s
- Smart City Operational Experiments in Four Regions (Yokohama, Toyota, Keihanna [Kyoto], and Kitakyushu) Steadily Yield Results;
- Australian PM to spend a week on Aboriginal land
- China's trade growth accelerates in January
- Mexico state bans odd names including 'Facebook'
- Toshiba Develops eXtremely Low Leakage SRAM (XLL SRAM) Which Enables Lower Power MCU to Fast Wake-up from a Deep Sleep Mode
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- Mexico state bans odd names including 'Facebook'
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- MediaTek shares up after foreign institutional buying
- Philippines recovers $29M from Marcos accounts
- Taiwan shares close up 0.95%
- Thousands attend religious summit in Haiti's hills
- Long journey ends at home for man drifting at sea
- Jordan's wife gives birth to twin daughters
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- Oil edges above $100 on tighter supply outlook
- NBA Capsules
- Metaps Platform Apps Surpass 1 Billion Downloads
- US construction workers unearth mammoth tusk
- Toyota recalls 1.9 million Prius cars for software
- Asia Pacific Telecom denies buyout speculation
- SOCHI SCENE: Big In Japan
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Report: Pistorius settles in alleged assault case
- Taiwan's press freedom slumps, but still ranked best in Asia
- One family behind West Bank's best soccer team
- Belgium set to extend right-to-die law to children
- Danes hoping for 4th Oscar with The Hunt
- Total reports sharply lower 4th quarter earnings
- Thunder extends lead over Blazers with 98-95 win
- Taipei donates dragon boats to Israel's Haifa City
- Drive-by shooting in Egypt kills 3 policemen
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- SOCHI SCENE: Crashed
- Bulgarian government survives no-confidence vote
- Heineken sees growth in emerging markets in 2014
- CLA head to serve as labor minister
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- SOCHI SCENE: Rings over Russia
- Corruption sting follows Indian athletes to Sochi
- H&M to open first store in India in 2014
- Wednesday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Maze and Gisin tie for lead in Olympic downhill
- Georgia: Olympic guests must not visit Abkhazia
- Canadian provincial head sees potential in Taiwan
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0820 GMT, AP
- Sri Lankan police arrest 75 headed to New Zealand
- Norway, China still unbeaten in men's curling
- Maze and Gisin tie for lead in Olympic downhill
- South Africa bowls 1st in opening test vs. Aus
- Republican wins San Diego mayor special election
- Taiwanese, Japanese performers to open Taiwan Lantern Festival
- SOCHI SCENE: Medal movers
- Japan's 'Beethoven' says partly faked hearing loss
- Olympic Women's Downhill Results
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Matchmaking god headed to Japan on first overseas trip
- Local bourse ends above 8,500 points
- SOCHI SCENE: Above it all
- Obama toasts solo French president at state dinner
- Election season in India comes with freebies
- Cyclist dies after track crash in South Africa
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Anti-tank weapon, ammo found in Berlin forest
- Syrian planes pound rebel town near Lebanon border
- Spain moves to curb its universal justice powers
- Italian politics again in chaos over power play
- SOCHI SCENE: The value of gold
- IOC: Women's hockey won't get booted from Olympics
- MAC minister conveys thoughts of sincerity to Nanjing students
- Germany: 10 charged in deaths at 2010 Love Parade
- Millionaire curler finally gets Olympic chance
- Women's ski jumping set for a bright future
- Winter Olympic Alpine Skiing Ties
- Chinese villagers attack polluting factory, police
- Thai court: Gov't, protesters didn't defy charter
- Chinese news media reports prominently on Wang-Zhang meeting
- Chinese villagers attack polluting factory, police
- Strong quake shakes west China; casualties unclear
- Political overtones seen in use of titles at Wang-Zhang meeting
- Sochi activists sent to prison for 3 years
- SOCHI SCENE: Russia watches
- Goalie Jonathan Quick to start Sochi opener for US
- SOCHI SCENE: Olympic pinterests
- Olympic Nordic Combined Results
- Long-time Ugandan leader gets backing for 2016 run
- Strong quake shakes west China; casualties unclear
- Finland beats Switzerland 4-3 in women's hockey OT
- China Times: Affordable housing key to boosting economy
- Finland 4, Switzerland 3, OT
- Kumaritashvili's death remembered by IOC, FIL
- Olympic Snowboard Results
- South Africa vs Australia Scores
- Women's Olympics Hockey
- Forlan set for next challenge in Japan
- Frenzel has lead in Nordic combined after jumping
- Children's book artist Erik Blegvad dies at 90
- South Africa's quicks have early success
- South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Scoreboard
- 5,000 champion Kramer to skip 1,500 meters
- Local contract LCD TV makers suffer over 5% shipment fall in 2013
- Ractopamine-tainted pork not sold by Costco Taiwan
- Bank of England says interest rates to stay low
- 5,000 champion Kramer to skip 1,500 meters
- SOCHI SCENE: Quad After Quad
- Malaysia's economy grew 5.1 percent in 4Q
- Chinese smart city developers to play part in Taipei expo
- Taiwanese arrested in Australia over alleged drug-smuggling
- Amnesty: Muslim exodus in CAR is ethnic cleansing
- Man who raped, killed Florida boy to be executed
- Bricks thrown at political rally in South Africa
- SOCHI SCENE: Casting a shadow
- BC-TEN--ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Results, TEN
- Germany raises 2014 growth forecast
- German court: man must pay estranged father's care
- SOCHI SCENE: Quad after quad
- Japan finds halfpipe twice as nice
- Goalie Price to start Canada's 1st Olympic game
- Austria protests doping test eve of Olympic race
- Man who raped, killed Florida boy to be executed
- Maze, Gisin win gold in women's Olympic downhill
- Attacks kill brother of Afghan politician, officer
- Chinese smart city developers to play part in Taipei expo (update)
- Taiwan mulling 'big trader' project
- Zimbabwe appeals for $20 million flood relief
- US embassy employee detained in Egypt
- Striedinger leads men's super-combined training
- Mortar shell explosion kills 5 Bangladesh soldiers
- SOCHI SCENE: Ring story
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Bitcoin entrepreneurs bullish despite tech trouble
- Israel rejects 'State of Palestine' letterhead
- United tells investors season is 'disappointing'
- Northug dropped from Norway's 15K team
- Hoefl-Riesch struggles in Olympic downhill
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1230 GMT, AP
- Arielle Gold injured in halfpipe training
- SOCHI SCENE: Winter Games, sunny skies
- Dubai Airports Unveils Massive Cancer Awareness Ribbon on Airport Tower
- Kerry off on 5th trip to Asia in a year
- Arcade Fire leads Woodie Awards nominees with 3
- Hearing on resentencing for terror plotter Padilla
- Brazil police arrest suspect in journalist death
- Swiss lift weapons ban for Croats, Montenegrins
- Massive storm makes its way across US South
- Storm threatening 100 mph gusts hits soggy Britain
- Taiwan's top China policy planner speaks in China about ROC
- 'Not much progress' on Taiwan-France working holiday pact: envoy
- Wales centre Williams ruled out of rest of 6N
- Official: Somali man plotting to attack Uganda
- Massive storm makes its way across US South
- French president to visit San Francisco
- "RETAILTECH JAPAN" and "SECURITY SHOW" To Be Held in One of Japan's Largest Retail IT and Security Exhibitions
- Eurozone industry suffers end of 2013 reverse
- Wire fox terrier wins best in show at Westminster
- Keelung warehouse at center of debate on preservation, modernization
- Canada beats Britain 9-6, US close to elimination
- 30 dead in clash with al-Qaida-linked rebels
- Monaco: Falcao making good recovery after surgery
- Trial schedule to be discussed in marathon bombing
- SOCHI SCENE: Crosby Crosses
- Lara Gut in tears again at Sochi Olympics
- Clark, Bright, Teter all through in halfpipe
- China Times: Cross-strait political negotiations in sight
- SOCHI SCENE: Don't look down
- What cease-fire? South Sudan violence persists
- Swiss to draft new immigration law by end of year
- Washington state governor suspends death penalty
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Boy is Cambodia's first bird flu death in 2014
- BC-TEN--Qatar Total Open 2014 Results, TEN
- Manchester United talks of 'disappointing' season
- Talk of the Day -- Cross-strait political negotiations in sight
- Boy is Cambodia's first bird flu death in 2014
- Poland in uproar after pedophile killer is freed
- Scottish minister complains of bullying on pound
- Syrian opposition seeks Russian help in talks
- IDTechEx Launches Market Intelligence Portal for Electric Vehicles to Help Clients Accelerate Growth
- Lottery stores outnumber 7-Elevens in Taiwan: broker
- Stock futures little changed after rally
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- Panama Canal chief reports progress in dispute
- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 Scores
- Supercell to launch 3rd game after surging sales
- MAC minister talks about democracy in speech at Nanjing University
- Panama Canal chief reports progress in dispute
- Kevin Spacey dealing Season 2 of 'House of Cards'
- Republicans avoid showdown in US debt ceiling vote
- Claudia Llosa shows 1st English film in Berlin
- Watchdog: security measures hurt press freedom
- APNewsBreak: US gay marriage lawsuit planned
- Former Navy commander sentenced to 6-years for espionage
- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 Scoreboard
- Extremists attack northeast Nigerian town, kill 39
- Canada 3, United States 2
- Crosby grows into leadership role with Canada
- Stocks open higher, extending a rally
- Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh by 2 runs in 1st T20
- Canada beats US 3-2 in Olympic women's hockey
- 2 moderate quakes strike Chile, capital shakes
- Olympic Luge Results
- France puts 'homemade' on restaurant menus
- Unitedprint launches new textile range
- Lexus tops 2014 US vehicle dependability list
- BC-AP Olympic Digest
- SOCHI SCENE: I-Pod likes Kate Moss
- 3 Venezuelan protesters injured by bullet wounds
- Sato, Dungjen coaching for 3 nations
- Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh by 2 runs in 1st T20
- Canada beats US 3-2 in Olympic women's hockey
- Lexus tops 2014 US vehicle dependability list
- LA abuzz about push for urban beekeeping
- Volkswagen workers begin 3-day union vote in Tenn.
- SOCHI SCENE: I-Pod likes Kate Moss
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - February 13
- KMT Central Standing Committee backs Ma, slams Hau
- Keelung City Health Bureau offers free prenatal examination for new immigrant
- Kaohsiung City EPB: Re-opening K7 a matter of months
- Obama plans to visit Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Philippines in April
- Unexploded bomb removed near Taipei’s TWTC Hall No.2
- Philippines shoots a video to thanks nations’ aids after Typhoon Haiyan hit Philippines last year
- DPP turns its sights on May 31 Chairman election
- Pamper your lover with finest dessert at Miramar Hotels
- A New Era of NFC Credit Card Application Arrives with Taiwan’s First Commercialized TSM Platform
- French leader visits Silicon Valley to talk tech
- SOCHI SCENE: Help across countries
- Nominated costumes get museum treatment in LA
- Watabe takes silver, 2nd to Frenzel at Sochi Games
- Egyptian government to ban import of 3-wheelers
- Groothuis wins again for Dutch, Davis finishes 8th
- Olympic Speedskating Results
- The farewell rides await for Noelle Pikus-Pace
- Police investigating UK link to Syria suicide bomb
- US archdiocese proposes $4M for victims
- SOCHI SCENE: Gotta be the gloves
- Death toll in Algerian plane crash reduced to 76
- SOCHI SCENE: Hamlin's medal
- Italy & France props banned for 2 weeks each
- Netanyahu to visit White House March 3
- Atletico's Manquillo out with fractured vertebra
- Life's a beach at the Winter Olympics
- Hodgson rules out World Cup move for Terry
- SOCHI SCENE: Cardio climb
- Pistorius settles in alleged assault case
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 10:15
- Deere sees farm slowdown; projects sales decline
- Lone Algeria jet crash survivor joins tragic group
- Internal inquiry clears Sheikh Mohammed
- Fierce debates as Britain sinks further underwater
- UAE developing drones for citizen services
- Seeking nuclear cures, Air Force retraces old path
- A look at timing for Winter Olympic sports
- German court: teacher's beer tent fall job-related
- Germany's Wendl and Arlt win doubles luge
- Israeli lawmakers storm out on European official
- Fierce debates as Britain sinks further underwater
- Svindal sets speed skis aside before super-combi
- Foreign-language banners now allowed in Sochi
- US appeal release of Russian bomb suspect
- Ex-Wales captain Rees cleared after cancer op
- Study disputes value of routine mammograms
- Stocks give up an early gain, edge lower at midday
- Julia Mancuso finishes 8th in Olympic downhill
- Seoul: Rival Koreas end senior-level meeting
- US pharmacy sued over lethal injection drug
- US Senate looks to clear debt limit bill for Obama
- Negatives aside, AOL CEO posts positive results
- Bosnia's failed privatizations key cause of unrest
- Closing arguments start in loud music death trial
- SOCHI SCENE: 'We belong'
- Men's Curling Glance
- Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah II confer on Syria
- White House develops guide to prevent cyberattacks
- US sounds out IOC on possible 2024 Olympic bid
- De la Renta adds a little sass to his luxury
- UK authorities reportedly arrest 2 in Rolls probe
- Sting's musical finds a Broadway home
- Lea Salonga joins Il Divo on spring US tour
- Fusion energy experiment yields promising results
- Nantes docked points for fielding illegible player
- Las Vegas Sands investigating website hacking
- Del Potro beats Monfils at ABN tournament
- Sting's musical finds a Broadway home
- SOCHI SCENE: Good Hair Day
- Sinkhole collapses part of Corvette Museum in US
- Watchdog: Past 2 years 'atrocious' for journalists
- Verdict in ex-New Orleans mayor bribery case
- Collingwood to be England assistant coach
- High winds delay start of large hill training
- SOCHI SCENE: Shooting Star Sumann
- NY Fashion Week, Day 7: Kors, Lepore, Krakoff
- BC-TEN--U.S. National Indoor Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- Honduras: denuncian impunidad en conflicto tierras
- Volosozhar and Trankov of Russia win pairs gold
- NY Fashion Week, Day 7: Kors, Lepore, Krakoff
- US Sen. Rand Paul sues Obama over NSA surveillance
- Pakistan-Taliban peace talks: What's at stake?
- Olympic Figure Skating Results
- BC-TEN--Copa Claro Results, TEN
- Wednesday's Winter Olympic Medalists
- Lady Gaga shoots video at Hearst Castle
- Russia rejects Obama's criticism over Syria
- Barbie to feature in this year's SI Swimsuit issue
- US budget deficit totals $10.4 billion in January
- Manchester City game against Sunderland postponed
- Nigerian leader fires 4 Cabinet ministers
- Boy Scouts' ranks drop after year of policy change
- Here's Johnny! Clothes make the man and vice versa
- Men's Olympics Hockey
- Sweden 4, Czech Republic 2
- Switzerland 1, Latvia 0
- Paula Deen cooks up $75M comeback deal
- Karlsson leads Sweden past Czechs in hockey opener
- Swiss beat Latvians 1-0 with 7.9 seconds left
- Syria's Homs: evacuee tells of life under siege
- Almagro reaches second round in Buenos Aires
- Yankees star Jeter to retire after 2014 season
- American stars struggling in Olympics' early days
- 'Titanfall': 5 ways it's unlike other shooters
- Karlsson leads Sweden past Czechs in hockey opener
- Winter Olympic-Gold Ties
- Israeli settlements also face pressure from within
- Ancient baby DNA suggests tie to Native Americans
- Wednesday's Highlights at the Sochi Olympics
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Ex-soldier convicted in Iraqi death granted parole
- General Cable Reports Fourth Quarter Results Exceeded Expectations
- Sid Caesar, comic genius of 1950s television, dies
- China's No. 1 Two-way Radio Provider Hytera Shipped 1 Million Units in 2013
- Man who caused plane diversion says was drinking
- Nanette Lepore puts out clothes handcrafted in NY
- Kors has fashionistas dreaming of California
- Valcke heading to Brazil amid World Cup problems
- Swedes, Swiss get off to solid hockey start
- 2 US troops killed in apparent insider attack
- Egypt refers 188 to court over police assault
- Few believe account of Mexican reporter's slaying
- Egypt refers 188 to court over police assault
- Stars react to death of comedy legend Sid Caesar
- Arsenal, Manchester United draw 0-0 in EPL
- Nokia touts video recording in new Lumia phone
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- USVI defends handling of New Jersey man's killing
- CBS 4Q earnings, revenue beat on TV show sales
- Puerto Rico diocese goes to court in abuse case
- Health law sign-ups growing but goal still elusive
- English Summaries, SOC
- Stoke held 1-1 at home by Swansea in EPL
- Indianapolis airport rejects Bieber-inspired art
- Review: 'About Last Night' redo tempers melodrama
- Lancaster: 1st test vs NZ in June will be valued
- Davis looks ahead after surprising Olympic loss
- Gerrard scores winner as Liverpool beats Fulham
- Adebayor scores twice as Spurs thrash Newcastle
- Oreo maker Mondelez sees cookie troubles in China
- Bayern eases past HSV into German Cup semis
- Former US VP Mondale undergoes heart surgery
- Arsenal misses chance to go top in EPL
- Food for thought: Group cooking on vacation
- Li Na wins 1st match after Australian Open triumph
- Goepper looking to soar as men's slopestyle debuts
- Food for thought: Group cooking on vacation
- Case against Carlos Menem for 1995 blast dismissed
- US drug policy fuels push for legal pot worldwide
- Countries rethink pot laws in wake of US, Uruguay
- Lenovo Posts Third Quarter 2013/14 Results
- Sinise named honorary starter for Daytona 500
- Coaster strands riders at Busch Gardens in Florida
- Biden to be opening guest for Meyers' 'Late Night'
- Biden to be opening guest for Meyers' 'Late Night'
- Barcelona to face Madrid in cup final
- Jackson outburst shows problems with 'other' faces
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Norway more than just curling's fashion statements
- Fashion Week invitations: Beautiful and bizarre
- Russia, Canada, US ready to roll in men's hockey
- Levine to resume full Met schedule next season
- Yellowstone bison slaughter begins
- South Korea, China contend for short track gold
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Sweden, Russia women play for top seed in Group B
- Reed Krakoff creates an effortless luxury
- Germany looking to go 4-for-4 in luge
- Wang Yu-chi to meet Chinese counterpart for more talks
- Bjoergen, Kowalczyk favorites in 10K classical
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- 5 things to know about women's skeleton
- Betsey Johnson turns up the heat
- Emergency calls about Kattan crash released
- Group urges probe in murder of Haiti activist
- Ligety likes his progress entering super-combined
- Napoli beats Roma to reach Italian Cup final
- US-based Apache sells Argentina operations to YPF
- Plushenko back, faces Chan, Hanyu in short program
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- UN: Rich countries advance women, poorest don't
- Ponting says Arthur was wrong for Australia
- Napoli beats Roma to reach Italian Cup final
- NZ names 2 newcomers for 2nd test against India
- Narciso Rodriguez plays with color, embroidery
- NZ names 2 newcomers for 2nd test against India
- 5 classic moments from Sid Caesar's TV shows
- Countries with most journalists killed, jailed
- Ponting says Arthur was wrong for Australia
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Cold, wet weather forecast for Valentine's Day
- President hails 'phenomenal growth' in tourism
- Hawaii considers making it official with ukulele
- 5 classic moments from Sid Caesar's TV shows
- Australian soldier receives top military honor
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Bit by bit, macho stereotypes lose ground in US
- Australia plans to sell up $117 billion in assets
- HSBC Securities raises Asustek price target on margin growth
- Australia plans to sell $117 billion in assets
- Lenovo profit up 30 percent on smartphone growth
- China announces $1.6 billion air pollution fund
- Thursday, February 20
- Australian soldier receives top military honor
- Testing times for Super Rugby as expansion looms
- China announces $1.6 billion air pollution fund
- UN diplomat: Russia tables rival Syria resolution
- EnTie Bank removed from MSCI index; shares down
- US skaters favored for 1000; Wust wants 2nd gold
- Norway seeks more Sochi Olympics gold in biathlon
- Monk, boy killed in southern Thailand
- Police raid 18,000 venues in China's sex capital
- AHL All-Stars beat Sweden's Farjestad BK 7-2
- UN diplomat: Russia tables rival Syria resolution
- Australia plans to sell $117 billion in assets
- U.S. to brief Taiwan on official's China visit: Foreign Ministry
- World-class orchestras set to perform in Taiwan
- Ex-MLB catcher Paulino gets 100-game drug penalty
- Police raid 18,000 venues in China's sex capital
- Monk, boy killed in southern Thailand
- NBA Capsules
- United Daily News: Greater imagination needed in cross-strait ties
- Toshiba Launches Next Generation Nearline Enterprise Capacity HDD with Industry's Largest 5TB Recording Capacity
- World War II-era U.S. bomb found at Taipei construction site
- Comcast to buy Time Warner Cable for $45 billion
- MediaTek plans to open office in San Diego: report
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Salvador castaway is mentally fragile, doctors say
- Foreign drug mules in Peruvian parole purgatory
- Comcast to buy Time Warner Cable for $45 billion
- Afghanistan frees 65 inmates US calls 'dangerous'
- Australia to focus on sevens in Olympics year
- Huge thermal plant opens as solar industry grows
- Canadian organic food fair kicks off in Taiwan
- Taiwan shares close down 0.5%
- US Senate vote avoids devastating debt default
- Comcast to buy Time Warner Cable for $45 billion
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Rival Chicago groups clash over Obama library bid
- US rappers Odd Future banned from New Zealand
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- Kerry seeks to ease tensions in Asia
- Rival Chicago groups clash over Obama library bid
- Kerry seeks to ease tensions in Asia
- China revives moon rover, but malfunction persists
- Another ice storm causes havoc across US South
- President hails 'phenomenal growth' in tourism (update)
- NBA Capsules
- China revives moon rover, but malfunction persists
- Rohingya people sent to Myanmar: Thai authorities
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Hon Hai's weighting upgraded in MSCI indices
- Wang-Zhang meet is new milestone in cross-strait ties: president
- Thai officials say Rohingya people sent to Myanmar
- Latvia's Dukurs on track to skeleton gold
- Renault earnings slashed by over half in 2013
- Kungl. Vetenskapsakademien: Rolf Schock
- ACE Establishes Construction Industry Practice Group in Asia Pacific with New Appointments
- Toyota recalls vehicles in US for software glitch
- Pernod Ricard warns of lower growth
- US ship on Syria chemical arms mission in Spain
- Online content influences China's traditional TV
- As DPP chair election nears, Tsai remains mum on candidacy
- Local bourse retreats in thin trade on lackluster Wall Street
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Online content influences China's traditional TV
- Curbs shut US drone makers out of export markets
- Clippers beat Blazers in see-saw contest
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0800 GMT, AP
- Russia welcomes Egypt's army chief on rare visit
- Thursday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Indian publisher yanks Hinduism book after outcry
- Olympic women's curling: Canada beats Denmark 8-5
- Women's Curling Glance
- Russian ski jumper not seriously injured
- Beckham visits typhoon-devastated Philippine city
- IOC presses Sochi officials over jailed activist
- Germany's Commerzbank sees 4Q, 2013 profit
- Curbs shut US drone makers out of export markets
- PChome inventory tops other online stores: comparison website
- Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- 2014 Winter Olympic Multi-Medalists
- Olympic Skeleton Results
- Nestle says 2014 will be another challenging year
- Elekta: Conference call regarding Elekta
- Indian publisher yanks Hinduism book after outcry
- Olympic officials not worried about warm weather
- American stars struggling in Olympics' early days
- Iranian satellite case in NY takes complex turn
- Rival Koreas to meet again at border on Friday
- Pettersen leads Australian Open after 1st round
- 'Darling, come back' commemorative train tickets sell out in an hour
- Pettersen leads Australian Open after 1st round
- Italian premier challenged from own party
- Edwards New Large Capacity Turbomolecular Vacuum Pump Maximises Performance
- SOCHI SCENE: Myriad media members
- Bank leads final super-combi training; Miller 3rd
- Christensen leads US quartet into finals
- Morkel goes for scan on injured right shoulder
- Household Registration chief transferred over computer glitches
- MAC chief had practiced for climb up Sun Yat-sen mausoleum
- Yarnold leads Pikus-Pace midway through skeleton
- OT Takes Part in NFC Launch in Russian Transportation with the Top 4 Mobile Operators
- Lloyds lifts bonus pool, confirms dividend return
- SOCHI SCENE: 'The hair is always ready'
- Yarnold leads Pikus-Pace midway through skeleton
- SOCHI SCENE: Medal movers
- Oil below $100 on concern about US economy
- Vienna's famed dancing stallions put on diet
- Officials: Bomb blasts kill 5 people in Baghdad
- Olympic Alpine officials in minor car accident
- Presidential Office files lawsuit against attacker
- China's auto sales growth tumbles in January
- UK to Scotland: Independence means leaving pound
- Finland's Selanne leaves Sochi opener with injury
- German official doubtful on binding no-spy deal
- Italy's Eni hit by disruptions in Libya, Nigeria
- Talk of the Day -- Interpreting Wang's historic visit
- Germany beats Japan 4-0 in Olympic women's hockey
- SOCHI SCENE: Low Rider
- Start time change for men's super-combi downhill
- Black market website operator arrested in Germany
- China's Fan easily qualifies in 500 short track
- Libyan army helicopter missing, possibly shot down
- Germany 4, Japan 0
- Finland 8, Austria 4
- Algeria: Plane crash recovery operations complete
- Women's Olympics Hockey
- Finland beats Austria 8-4 in Olympic hockey
- Household Registration chief transferred over computer bugs (update)
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Syrian airstrikes, shelling kill 51 in Aleppo
- Olympic Short Track Results
- Skier says Lebanese support her despite photos
- Start time change for men's super-combi downhill
- Finland beats Austria 8-4 in Olympic hockey
- Taiwan investor sentiment turns weaker: survey
- Freeway toll charges to be reduced, waived over 228 weekend
- MAC head to attend forum with scholars in Shanghai
- Ma feels that 215,000-man military still too large for Taiwan
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- SOCHI SCENE: Sleeveless Skiing
- Mass grave found in C. African Republic capital
- Marsh, Smith hit hundreds; Australia 374-7
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Scoreboard
- South Africa vs. Australia scores
- Filipino corruption witness pledges to return loot
- Kowalczyk of Poland wins women's 10K classical
- US pharmacy blocked from selling execution drug
- Marsh, Smith hit hundreds; Australia 374-7
- BC-TEN--ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Results, TEN
- Review: 'Final Fantasy XIII' fizzles at the finish
- Foreign journalists flock to Taiwan for lantern festival
- Melee erupts in Indian Parliament over state bill
- Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- Kenya govt accuses US as tear gas breaks up rally
- Carl Froch-George Groves rematch set for May 31
- UK's Hague, Prince Charles warn of wildlife crisis
- Kashmir lawmaker calls sex assault case conspiracy
- Kostelic, Miller, Ligety chase medals in combined
- Track worker struck by forerunning bobsled
- Dutch police: Minister's death likely a crime
- US, SKorea warn NKorea against aggression
- EU calls for dialogue in Ukraine
- Car bomb blast kills 3 in Somali capital
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Track worker struck by forerunning bobsled
- Indian skier in Sochi gets equipment just in time
- Sablikova drops 1,500-meter race from schedule
- Greek seaside town highlights unemployment drama
- Science, not muscle, driving many Olympic wins
- Opposition demands Sri Lankan war crimes probe
- Bayern hosts Freiburg, Dortmund plays Frankfurt
- TV comedy pioneer Sid Caesar dies at 91
- PepsiCo 4Q performance tops Street, hikes dividend
- Afghan women rally against domestic violence
- 2013 tax revenues hit record high, outpaced by gov't spending
- President touts diplomatic efforts at annual banquet
- E-cigarette importers, vendors could face fines for 'banned drug'
- MOJ expresses regret over Freedom House report on Taiwan
- Enea AB: Enea Demonstrates Open Event Machine Implementation on Broadcom XLP Architecture at MWC
- Kostelic on course for Olympic super-combi event
- Cleric on trial in Jordan backs Syria militants
- SOCHI SCENE: Waiting for gold
- Olympic men's curling: Wins for Sweden, Canada
- SOCHI SCENE: Gus and the pups
- MAC head hopes China can open to audio-visual, Internet content
- Brazil plane maker sells sets to India's Air Costa
- Speedskater Denny Morrison wins surprise silver
- GM recalling nearly 780,000 compact cars
- SOCHI SCENE: Arenas on the move
- Burger King's profit climbs on strength overseas
- Burger King's profit climbs on strength overseas
- Albania seizes 2 tons of marijuana
- -AP Sports Digest, AP
- UTSCH to present its fully integrated system applications at
- President touts diplomatic efforts at annual banquet (update)
- 2 more pacts expected at this month's 10th cross-strait talks
- In rare winter sweep, US rules Olympic slopestyle
- SOCHI SCENE: A different ice dance
- Togo's 1st Winter Olympian wants to inspire Africa
- SOCHI SCENE: 'Everybody was freaking out'
- US ambassador meets India's opposition leader
- The CompactFlash Association Announces XQDTM Ver.2.0 Specification
- Starwood 4Q profit falls, but tops Street's view
- BC-TEN--Qatar Total Open 2014 Results, TEN
- US retail sales down 0.4 percent in January
- Spanish team in Egypt finds 3,600-year-old mummy
- Applications for jobless benefits rise to 339K
- JC Penney CFO Hannah leaving the company
- Fiorentina forward Rossi targets cup final return
- LaBeouf's paper-bag art stunt draws curious crowd
- Strong North American 4Q leads Goodyear earnings
- Applications for jobless benefits rise to 339K
- US authorities detain 57 migrants near Puerto Rico
- 5 things to know about the Italian league
- Suspicious packages sent to UK army centers
- German prosecutors slam leaks in lawmaker probe
- Bach: Summer-like weather poses no 'major risk'
- 5 things to know about the French league
- US stock futures fall after unemployment data
- Host city guarantees World Cup venue will be ready
- Queen Yuna arrives at Sochi Games
- Beckham visits typhoon-devastated Philippine city
- Senegal tenants celebrate mandated rent cuts
- Weaker retails sales, job market news hurt stocks
- Argentine skier loses Olympic selection appeal
- Israeli fire kills Gaza man near border
- Miller, wife enjoy what could be his last Olympics
- Karzai: US must respect Afghan sovereignty
- BC-AP Olympic Digest
- 5 things to know about the FA Cup in England
- Alex Ovechkin-led Russians beat Slovenia 5-2
- NY Fashion Week ends as snow wreaks fashion havoc
- Taiwan, China exchange views on leaders' summit
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - February 14
- From politician to social entrepreneur, Luo Wen-jia
- Truth should prevail over the Constitution
- DPP sets February 19 deadline for Ko Wen-je
- Philippines: Beckham visits Tacloban, typhoon-devastated city
- FSC acts to halt overcharges on plastic debt
- 1,300 of Rohingya boat people were sent back to Myanmar by Thai authority
- Indonesian volcanic eruption kills 2
- DPP ex-leader cautions about direct China contacts
- A boy confirmed to die for bird flu in Cambodia this year
- Thai police clears 1 protest site but others continue
- Possibility of Ma-Xi meeting broached in cross-strait officials' 'chat'
- In rare winter sweep, US rules Olympic slopestyle
- Judgment day approaches for Oscar Pistorius
- SOCHI SCENE: Sochi or SoCal?
- Average 30-year US mortgage rate up to 4.28 pct.
- Del Potro through to quarterfinals at ABN Amro
- Olympic Speedskating Results
- Danish former soccer coach Moller Nielsen dies
- Zhang Hong pulls Olympic stunner in speedskating
- US, 26 countries launch effort to fight outbreaks
- Yemen: Briton kidnapped by gunmen
- IAAF appeals TAF's decision to clear Alptekin
- Fourcade wins 2nd biathlon gold of Sochi Olympics
- SOCHI SCENE: Finns on Bikes
- British DJ acquitted of indecent assault
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 10:15
- US crushes Slovakia 7-1 in men's Olympic hockey
- Olympic Biathlon Results
- S. Sudan political detainees a 3rd group at talks
- Comcast empire runs the gamut
- APNewsBreak: US investigates coal ash spill
- Manager: Schumacher still waking up from coma
- Institute: More digging at NKorea nuke test site
- To bail or keep shredding? When Olympians give up
- Polish Catholic Church working on abuse procedures
- Plushenko withdraws from Olympic figure skating
- Clinton launches data drive on women's empowerment
- Highest temps yet forecast for Sochi Games Friday
- Kenya lawyer backs president at Hague trial
- Blasts, gunfire near prison rock Yemeni capital
- SOCHI SCENE: Olympic Park comes alive
- Top seed Li ousted in Qatar Open 3rd round
- Institute: More digging at NKorea nuke test site
- NSA to Congress: Snowden copied co-worker password
- Plushenko withdraws from Olympic figure skating
- Sweden's Zetterberg skips practice to rest back
- Polish Catholic Church working on abuse procedures
- Blood clot risk lasts for 12 weeks after pregnancy
- APNewsBreak: US investigates coal ash spill
- Plushenko withdraws from Olympic figure skating
- Torvill and Dean back in Sarajevo after 30 years
- US: Bridgestone agrees to plead guilty
- SOCHI SCENE: A figure skater's fall
- Glance: American men's slopestyle skiing sweep
- Spain arrests Pink Panther jewelry theft suspect
- US champion Abbott falls hard in short program
- US: Bridgestone agrees to plead guilty
- Marchionne optimistic he'll get Canadian aid
- First Oscar Concert honors nominated composers
- Human genes reflect impact of historical events
- Iraq turns to Sunni tribes, but distrust remains
- First Oscar Concert honors nominated composers
- Stocks are higher; Time Warner Cable jumps
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- Germany wins Olympic luge team relay
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- Olympic Luge Results
- Spring break in Asia? Consider Thailand's beaches
- Believe it or not: Argentina's new inflation index
- US delegation member calls Olympic trip 'humbling'
- Thursday's Winter Olympic Medalists
- J.P. Morgan Announces New Senior Leadership in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
- Demonstrators ask Brazil to grant Snowden asylum
- Belgian lawmakers extend euthanasia to children
- Olympic Records
- Fiorentina's Juan Cuadrado suspended for cup final
- SOCHI SCENE: Plushenko's swan song
- Column: Too late to put Putin back in a uniform?
- US archdiocese: Bankruptcy has so far cost $12M
- Sorry, barbecue not among Kansas City's freebies
- 5 things to know about chilly US-Russian relations
- Truck crash kills 20 in northern Afghanistan
- US archdiocese: Bankruptcy has cost $12M so far
- Santos fires 62 to lead Africa Open
- How Belgium's child euthanasia law will work
- Hamas objects to UN human rights book in schools
- SOCHI SCENE: No pants
- Cyprus telecoms, power company workers call strike
- APNewsBreak: New gender options for Facebook users
- UN: US, Russia to try to 'unblock' Syria stalemate
- Filipino skater makes it from mall to Olympics
- 12-year project from Linklater seeks Berlin honors
- US: Man impersonated dad in Maxim magazine bid
- After shooting spree, gun law concerns in US town
- BC-TEN--U.S. National Indoor Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- Venezuela protest leader unseen amid arrest rumors
- BC-TEN--Copa Claro Results, TEN
- Egypt to try 242 supporters of ousted president
- Tribute planned for Boston Marathon bomb victims
- Indonesia's Mount Kelud in Java island erupts
- SOCHI SCENE: For Russia
- Hezbollah will not hold annual rally this month
- Netflix to show final season of 'Clone Wars'
- Indonesia's Mount Kelud in Java island erupts
- US loud music killing defendant awaits verdict
- Hezbollah will not hold annual rally this month
- Vienna's famed dancing stallions put on diet
- Cupid's Valentine helpers live in Miami airport
- Regulator: Sands hackers didn't steal credit cards
- Albino alligators make snappy, happy home in Paris
- Stoch leads opening round of ski jumping training
- Yankees, Marlins to play in Panama on March 15-16
- US seems to be skating in mud at speedskating oval
- Russia 3, Sweden 1
- 60 years an actor, June Squibb takes a bow
- Canada 3, Norway 1
- IPv4Auctions.com by Hilco Streambank Launches February 17th
- Mavenir Systems Delivers Virtualized WebRTC to T-Hrvatski Telekom to Create Innovative New User Experiences
- Fast on ice: China gets 2 Olympic golds in 3 hours
- Canada beats Norway 3-1 in its men's hockey opener
- NASCAR's Patrick reacts to Petty's criticism
- Appeal seeks prison time for Beanie Babies creator
- Drake: Done with interviews after Rolling Stone
- Olympic Figure Skating Results
- Hanyu wins short program, Plushenko retires
- White House sees longer wait for Afghan agreement
- Biden to travel to Chile, Dominican Republic
- Man convicted of killing, burying body in concrete
- AP PHOTOS: Fun in the sun for Sochi athletes
- Suspect detained in killings of Canadian couple
- A glance at the top pay TV providers
- Natural gas jumps 8 percent following storm
- Puerto Rico Senate seeks to broadcast hearings
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Greek judge bans investigative TV show
- Tapes: No deaths, injuries from NJ bridge traffic
- More talking, longer sentences help babies' brains
- Higher earnings, deal news send US stocks higher
- Winter storms are threatening to chill US economy
- Francis Bacon painting sells for $70 million
- Kraft's 4Q revenue misses Wall Street expectations
- Russia, Canada, US, Finland open with hockey wins
- A breakdown of major media company holdings
- NBA All-Star weekend has something for all
- Chevrolet to oversee restoring sinkhole Corvettes
- Tom Watson set for ACE Group Classic
- Way cleared for medical claims in 2010 BP spill
- India wins toss, bowls in 2nd test vs. New Zealand
- Hearing set on Bieber motion to block arrest video
- India wins toss, bowls in 2nd test vs. New Zealand
- Johnson grabs early lead at Riviera
- Mexico City mulls legalizing sale of marijuana
- Snowstorm doesn't keep fans from Ralph Lauren
- Report: US success in immigration court drops
- Official says fundraiser ripped off NYC parade
- Suit over Missouri execution drug draws scrutiny
- CEO accused of assaulting reality TV star in US
- Mexico City mulls legalizing sale of marijuana
- Stocks rise as investors assess earnings
- Saif bin Zayed: The UAE Has Had Exceptional Leaders Throughout Its History
- UPS increases dividend by 8 percent
- 1st-time Olympic gold medalist likely
- Lots of color, distinctive shapes at Proenza
- Taipei among world's most connected cities: report
- Zhang Zhijun likely to visit Taiwan before July
- Taiwan shares open higher
- American qualifier reaches 1st career quarterfinal
- UN humanitarian chief: Syria resolution would help
- Salvador castaway never wants to see ocean again
- Bode and Ted top the list of super-combi favorites
- China aims for top of podium in women's aerials
- Copa Libertadores Results, SOC
- Lawsuit challenges anti-gay marriage law
- Copa Libertadores Glance, SOC
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Canada, Sweden look for strong position in hockey
- New Zealand 51-4 at lunch on day 1 vs. India
- Lupita Nyong'o, main attraction at Calvin Klein
- Former pediatrician convicted of waterboarding
- Lawsuit challenges anti-gay marriage law
- Ferrer reaches quarterfinals in Buenos Aires
- Kerry faces tough sell in China on NKorea, tension
- Friday, February 21
- Kerry faces tough sell in China on NKorea, tension
- Brazil protesters march against bus fare hike
- Owner lets museum to dig up Seattle mammoth tusk
- Tanaka throws first bullpen for Yankees
- Appeals court reinstates BP shareholders' lawsuit
- Hungary's Hosszu wins 200 free, 400 IM in Orlando
- Thai police move to reclaim protest sites
- Taiwan, Japan geoparks sign partnership pact
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- China's inflation steady at 2.5 percent in January
- Toshiba Expands Lineup of Driver ICs for Small Fan Motors
- 'Waltons' patriarch Ralph Waite dies at 85
- 3 models grace Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover
- Court: No rehearing in Michael Jackson doc's case
- American women beat Russia 8-0 in friendly
- Highway to Hehuanshan closed due to snowfall
- New Zealand-India, 2nd test scoreboard
- New Zealand 166-8 at tea on day 1 vs. India
- BC-AP Olympic Digest,ADVISORY
- A roomful of clouds at Marc Jacobs to end the week
- New Zealand 166-8 at tea on day 1 vs. India
- Mickey Arthur appointed to new rugby role
- TSMC shares up on Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gains
- US judge voids state's gay marriage ban
- US judge voids state's gay marriage ban
- KMT's Lien Chan to meet with Xi Jinping again
- Economic Daily News: Barrier to joining regional trade blocs
- Micron ranked as world's 3th largest NAND flash supplier
- Pistorius says he mourns for girlfriend he killed
- UnionPay: Introducing the Appeal of Japan's Hospitality Culture, Responsible for a Surge in Visitors; Foreign Visitors to Japan
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Taipei to hire foreign English teachers for elementary schools
- US judge voids state's gay marriage ban
- Asian stocks mostly higher, China inflation steady
- US Northeast is hit by another storm
- 'Waltons' patriarch Ralph Waite dies at 85
- Wang Yu-chi on way back after first China trip
- Taiwan shares close up 0.54%
- Rare stamp could bring millions at NYC auction
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Rare stamp could bring millions at NYC auction
- Publisher blames Indian law for Hindu book removal
- President posts message on Facebook to mark Valentine's Day
- Great Lakes become nearly covered with ice
- Publisher blames Indian law for Hindu book removal
- Taiwan, Japan geoparks sign partnership pact (update)
- Cabinet names new deputy finance minister
- Border no barrier for rescuers uniting blind cows
- Thai police move to reclaim protest sites
- SKorean president shocked over farm slavery claim
- BC-BKN--NBA Standings, BKN
- Writers ask for monarch butterflies' protection
- Rakuten Acquires Viber for $900 million
- AP PHOTOS: Icicles dazzle in Lake Superior caves
- USA-1 women's bobsled in minor crash at Olympics
- Comcast-TWC merger worries, outrages consumers
- NBA Capsules
- AWOL officer indicted on desertion charges
- New gender options for Facebook users
- USA-1 women's bobsled in minor crash at Olympics
- Comcast-TWC merger worries, outrages consumers
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Bahrain arrests 29 on eve of uprising anniversary
- Jansrud leads super-combi downhill; Kostelic 7th
- Irish nanny charged in baby's death seeks bail
- Worker hit by bobsled is stable after surgery
- Dubai vying to be world's next fashion capital
- Local bourse rebounds, gains capped
- Hon Hai to recruit 15,000 engineers in Taiwan in 2014
- MAC head returns home after first China trip
- Japanese online retailer Rakuten is buying Viber
- Over 5,000 factory registrations recorded in 2013
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- SOCHI SCENE: Seeing 2 sweeps
- Germany posts 0.4 percent 4Q growth
- Swedes' Henrik Zetterberg out for rest of Olympics
- Wins for Sweden, Canada in men's Olympic curling
- MAC head visits Taiwanese school in Shanghai
- German medal prospect Neureuther in car crash
- Nepal slashes mountaineering fees for Everest
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0830 GMT, AP
- Scott Hamilton celebrates 30th anniversary of gold
- Lolo Jones not minding underdog role in Sochi
- Friday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Caroline Hedwall leads Women's Australian Open
- NSA: Co-worker provided a digital key to Snowden
- Obama turns attention to California drought
- Olympic Women's Downhill Results
- Talk of the Day -- First of school closure dominos?
- Caroline Hedwall leads Women's Australian Open
- IOC lauds atmosphere at Sochi Games
- SOCHI SCENE: Medal Movers
- 'House of Cards' cast accepts Obama's endorsement
- SOCHI SCENE: Record day in Sochi
- Sochi Olympics tickets surpass 1 million sold
- SOCHI SCENE: Showing her 'metal'
- Ex-DPP head calls for caution after Wang-Zhang meeting
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Women's Olympics Hockey
- Plushenko on thin ice after Olympic dropout
- Israel laser shield moves closer to deployment
- Oil price falls below $100
- Koreas agree to hold family reunions as planned
- MAC head expects more exchanges with China after milestone visit
- Durant's 43 help Thunder beat Lakers 107-103
- Through fog of complaints, Sochi's light shines
- China Nobel wife's health worsens; needs treatment
- Moberg Pharma and Menarini Extend Distribution Agreement for Kerasal Nail to South East Asia
- Italy's premier holds his final cabinet meeting
- Taiwan ranks as Philippines' 7th-largest source of tourists
- Science council head resigns; no successor announced
- South Africa vs Australia scores
- Russian ski jumper released from hospital
- Kodak Alaris Appoints Ralf Gerbershagen as Chief Executive Officer
- Growth picks up across Europe at the end of 2013
- Spain close enclave border to avert migrant push
- Johnson takes 7, South Africa 206 all out
- South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Scoreboard
- Post offices to conduct Chinese renminbi-denominated remittances
- Russia: Syria peace talks 'going in circles'
- Men's Olympics Hockey
- US struggling at oval, focus on high-tech suits
- SOCHI SCENE: A kiss for Bode
- SOCHI SCENE: Who will break out?
- SOCHI SCENE: Demchenko's skewers
- Germany investigating men who took pyramid piece
- Czech Republic 4, Latvia 2
- Australian Results, SOC
- Australian Standings, SOC
- Jagr leads Czechs past Latvia 4-2 in men's hockey
- Innolux suffers Q4 loss
- Jagr leads Czechs past Latvia 4-2 in men's hockey
- Russia: Syria peace talks 'going in circles'
- SOCHI SCENE: The pins arrive
- Marvel to spin new webs in Spider-Man's history
- Sauber names Simona de Silvestro affiliated driver
- Taichung tipped as Hon Hai electric car development base: chairman
- Sauber names Simona de Silvestro affiliated driver
- Japanese women's hockey team smiles through losses
- Bavarian plan would facilitate return of artworks
- SOCHI SCENE: Bobsled couple
- 10 killed as wedding hall collapses in east China
- China rejects Ma-Xi meeting at APEC forum: MAC minister
- Man suspected of planning attack on Presidential Office questioned
- Longtime Syria activist now negotiates peace
- Cologna wins 15K classical race for 2nd Sochi gold
- German minister in difficulty over tip-off
- SOCHI SCENE: Wagner's Valentine
- Gut, Goergl have point to prove in Olympic super-G
- Asustek's EPS down in 2013
- Canceled! Airlines scrap record number of flights
- Xinhua: Police kill 'terrorists' in attack in west
- Former Turkish bank chief released from jail
- More talking to babies helps their brains
- Australia to tour Zimbabwe for 1st time in decade
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- BC-TEN--ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Results, TEN
- UN says 70 people hacked to death in Congo
- Rare stamp could bring millions at NYC auction
- Pakistani students clash over Valentine's Day
- China: Police kill 'terrorists' in attack in west
- Australia to tour Zimbabwe for 1st time in decade
- MAC-TAO communication to be reciprocal, direct: MAC minister
- Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- Thousands of Muslims try to flee CAR capital
- Ukraine opposition: all protesters released
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1200 GMT, AP
- UN halts evacuations from Syrian city of Homs
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- Libya ex-army head calls for government disbanding
- Atletico fined for lighter hitting Ronaldo
- Atletico needs to end losing run, beat Valladolid
- US sees more delay likely on Afghan security pact
- Neymar returns to Barcelona squad against Rayo
- Hon Hai to recruit 15,000 engineers in Taiwan in 2014 (update)
- Asian News Digest, AS
- DPP calls for MAC chief to brief Legislature on China trip
- Volkswagen vendor hopes to make comeback in 2014
- A new 'Tonight' dawns with Jimmy Fallon as host
- Magath turns down Hamburg job
- SOCHI SCENE: A very unusual perspective
- Women's Curling Glance
- SOCHI SCENE: A very unusual perspective
- Tweet this: Olympians turn medals into buzz, money
- Jos. A. Bank buying Eddie Bauer in $825M deal
- USA's Johnny Quinn is Olympic's "breakout" star
- Nigeria orders audit for billions of petrodollars
- Taiwan, Japan to cooperate on geology preservation
- Science council head resigns; no successor announced (update)
- World Press Photo award winners list
- Moonlit migrant image wins World Press Photo award
- Britain sets record en route to big win over Japan
- Athens court jails 4 Turkish suspected terrorists
- Vice President Wu lights up Taiwan Lantern Festival
- Olympic Men's Super Combined Results
- Indian villages fear man-eating tiger on the prowl
- Peers: remember Plushenko's achievements
- UK military on alert for new IRA mail-bomb threat
- Olympic Skeleton Results
- BC-TEN--Qatar Total Open 2014 Results, TEN
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Indian villages fear man-eating tiger on the prowl
- Piers Morgan interviewed by police in hacking case
- Amateur-cast Chechen family film in Berlin running
- Sunshine-soaked Sochi sees Swiss skiers surge
- US probes Mazda CX-9 for brake problem
- One college down, union leader warns of more closures to come
- SOCHI SCENE: Fans wear their colors on cheeks
- Sri Lanka sweeps T20 series in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 Scoreboard
- Thousands of zoo animals killed in Europe yearly
- Cold weather causes factory output to drop
- Valcke: Solution sought for Curitiba stadium delay
- Friday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Cyprus capital controls seen gone by year's end
- Sweden 1, Switzerland 0
- Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- Short-handed Sweden beats Switzerland 1-0
- SOCHI SCENE: Where's the beer?
- Jonathan Quick starts in goal for US vs Russia
- Princes William, Harry sandbag against UK floods
- Sri Lanka sweeps T20 series in Bangladesh
- Russian tycoon gets romantic at Sochi Games
- How to prepare for Johnson's pace: You can't
- Jordan Islamists protest as king meets Obama
- Lien has no specific mission on upcoming visit to China: spokesman
- Hon Hai to give employees the chance to be bosses: Terry Gou
- Yuan deposits in Taiwan break 200 billion mark
- Jamaica policeman arrested; marijuana seized
- Crimes against humanity in NKorea, UN panel finds
- Cold weather causes factory output to drop
- Stocks ease in early trade as earnings disappoint
- Sri Lanka sweeps T20 series in Bangladesh
- Report: Engines failed on helicopter that hit pub
- UN panel finds crimes against humanity in NKorea
- Kamran, Malik summoned for T20, Alam for Asia Cup
- Russia's Tretiakov leads men's skeleton
- Sam left out of Leverkusen squad
- Joel McHale hosts White House Correspondents event
- Brazil bans the Airbus A380 from Sao Paulo airport
- BC-AP Olympic Digest
- Domracheva wins 2nd biathlon gold at Sochi Games
- US stocks edge mostly higher in early trading
- Lipnitskaia at home: 'She's a girl with character'
- Dry weather, rising temperatures forecast until Wednesday
- Lien to announce mayoral bid Feb. 24: reports
- Economists slam President Ma’s liberalization
- Piglet deaths likely to drive up pork prices later in year
- DPP calls on ex-VP Lien not to harm Taiwan’s interests
- Local bourse to hit 9,200 points in 2014: brokerage
- Snow the new stage for violinist Vanessa-Mae
- Lassila, Li make it through to aerials finals
- Indian anti-graft crusader quits Delhi government
- Putin visits US, Canada houses at Winter Games
- SOCHI SCENE: Putin stops in
- Olympic Biathlon Results
- Mexico to play Bosnia, Portugal before World Cup
- Carey Mulligan heads to London stage in 'Skylight'
- Yemen: Prison break death toll reaches 10
- Ex-US lawmaker starts Snowden clemency petition
- Skater Emily Scott gets help on way to Sochi
- AP PHOTOS: Best face forward for Sochi fans
- Drake apologies after rants to Rolling Stone
- France increasing troops in C. African Republic
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory
- Slovakia F Tomas Marcinko injured, out of Olympics
- SOCHI SCENE: Bronze Headstand
- New golf resort is out of the ordinary for Florida
- Del Potro crashes out of ABN Amro tournament
- Native American site leaves Miami in quandary
- Portugal-Ireland warmup for WCup in US in June
- SOCHI SCENE: Dirty snow
- Roommate: NY snowplow victim was 'very good woman'
- SOCHI SCENE: Happy landing for Brazil
- SOCHI SCENE: Valentine's happenings
- US military awaits pizza that lasts years
- US woman touting 'vampire face-lifts' arrested
- US stocks move mostly higher on company earnings
- Congo military says it killed 230 Ugandan rebels
- Egypt police clash with Islamist backers, 2 killed
- Americans curling facing up to early elimination
- Mali ex-defense minister charged in soldier deaths
- New golf resort is out of the ordinary for Florida
- Inquiry: 3 Miami Dolphins players harassed Martin
- Once hounded, Sephardic Jews find Spanish embrace
- Lebanese rally behind Olympic skier who posed nude
- Canada women's hockey coach Dineen skates into job
- $200K bond for NYC man arrested amid Hoffman probe
- SOCHI SCENE: Team Putin USA?
- Yarnold wins skeleton gold; Pikus-Pace gets silver
- SOCHI SCENE: Self-critic
- Pakistan Cricket Board director wants to quit
- Pope's marriage recipe: 'Please, thanks, sorry'
- UAW vote at VW plant in Tennessee ends Friday
- SOCHI SCENE: Once more, with mittens
- Police in Guatemala kills himself, 2 colleagues
- Adriano returns, sets sight on World Cup
- Guardian ends bid to force Amish girl into chemo
- Yarnold wins skeleton gold; Pikus-Pace gets silver
- BC-TEN--Copa Claro Results, TEN
- Nadal is back, and it's all about his back
- The Hoff's daughter: Respect for plus-sized models
- Berlusconi remains a force in Italy turmoil
- Couple sues US state over same-sex marriage
- No chance Russia will look past the USA this time
- Effort to block oil exploration in Congo park
- Viletta gives Swiss region its finest sports hour
- Couple sues US state over same-sex marriage
- Hahn leads at Africa Open with 2nd-round 61
- SOCHI SCENE: Russia's potential rival
- 'House of Cards' cast accepts Obama's endorsement
- Pacquiao, Bradley face enhanced testing in Vegas
- Men's Curling Glance
- No chance Russia will look past the USA this time
- Critics blast Venezuelan classical maestro Dudamel
- Olympic Ski Jumping Results
- 2014 Winter Olympic Multi-Medalists
- What Facebook knows about love, in numbers
- Allende sorry for remarks about mystery novels
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- US issues road map to banks on marijuana business
- Stoch impressive ahead of large hill jumping final
- Hanyu win's men's Olympic gold; Chan 2nd
- Olympic Figure Skating Results
- Carter's hat trick leads Canada past Austria 6-0
- Finland 6, Norway 1
- Meredith Vieira to sub for Bob Costas on NBC
- Canada 6, Austria 0
- Men's Olympics Hockey
- Carter's hat trick leads Canada past Austria 6-0
- Selanne starts Finland's 6-1 rout over Norway
- Fulham fires Meulensteen, names Magath as manager
- Colombian officials: At least 15 trapped in mine
- Friday's Winter Olympic Medalists
- Winter storm leaves 25 dead in US East Coast
- Selanne starts Finland's 6-1 rout over Norway
- Lawyer: Insanity ruling in US child decapitation
- Las Vegas Sands sites remain down, probe continues
- Fulham fires Meulensteen, names Magath as manager
- UK government won't challenge Litvinenko ruling
- Lawyer: Insanity ruling in US child decapitation
- SOCHI SCENE: Belarus' big haul
- US skeleton racer Uhlaender just misses medal
- Far-right party holds event in former synagogue
- State Department plans Arctic ambassador
- Official: Ugandan leader to sign anti-gay bill
- A look at NY Fashion Week: Weird and wonderful
- Cuba suspends consular services in US
- Fognini, Robredo win to set up semifinal matchup
- US: Released Afghan prisoners could be targeted
- NFL commissioner made $44.2 million in 2012
- Friday's Highlights at the Sochi Olympics
- Judge approves gag order in Aaron Hernandez case
- Silver rises 5 percent as metals continue upswing
- Jury sides with Garth Brooks in loan lawsuit
- Hollywood shooting movie about Chile miners
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Animal mothers customize milk for baby's sex
- French Standings, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Emily Cook finishes 8th in Olympic finale
- US stocks have their best week so far this year
- Peruvian cross-country skier celebrates last place
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Sailboat capsizes off Haiti coast, at least 5 dead
- Yellen's husband resigns from UBS-supported group
- Puerto Rico labor market statistics to be revised
- Catholic archbishop slams UK welfare reform
- PSG beats Valenciennes 3-0 in French league
- Bae gets another crack at Riviera
- Mainz beats Hannover 2-0 in Bundesliga
- David Stern elected to Basketball Hall of Fame
- Mystery of 'jelly doughnut' Martian rock solved
- Bae gets another crack at Riviera
- PSG beats Valenciennes 3-0 in French league
- Crude oil slips but ends week with slight gain
- Clarification: Pentagon-Sexual Assaults story
- Jamaica credits mob with finding rape suspect
- Elche draws 0-0 with Osasuna in Spain
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Career diplomats eye credentials for ambassadors
- Balotelli's late goal secures 1-0 Milan win
- London Fashion Week kicks off
- Brazil boy survives iron bar piercing body
- Girardi had 'no inkling' about Jeter retirement
- US figure skater Jason Brown 9th in 1st Olympics
- BC-TEN--U.S. National Indoor Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- Over-40 hockey players flourishing at Olympics
- Texas jury convicts man of consulate slaying
- Clarification: Pentagon-Sexual Assaults story
- Twitter reports image blocking in Venezuela
- Malcolm X family upset with Nicki Minaj for photo
- Jury deliberates US loud music killing case
- US-Russia hockey matchup rekindles classic rivalry
- Former England forward Sir Tim Finney dies aged 91
- Wanxiang lifts cash bid to win Fisker asset sale
- Ancient dog burial site found in Mexico City
- Austria aims for 3rd straight women's super-G gold
- Moody's upgrades Italy's government bond rating
- Russell upsets Hewitt in straight sets in Memphis
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Japanese teen Hanyu wins Olympic gold, wants more
- Street stylists steal scene at London Fashion Week
- Olympic women's hockey quarterfinals on Saturday
- Rodman out of rehab: 'I'm not an alcoholic'
- Stoch goes for 2 golds in a row at Sochi Olympics
- Canada finally starting to roll in men's curling
- Langer on top again in ACE Group Classic
- Nordic combined guys back in action on large hill
- Biden: No expectations for Democrats on trade
- Russia's Tretiakov trying to hang on in skeleton
- From Shani Davis to a Belgian, 1,500 wide open
- US man convicted of smuggling narwhal tusks
- 2 Olympic short track medals to be awarded
- Fourcade, Bjoerndalen eye Olympic biathlon records
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Norway big favorite in women's cross-country relay
- Marine arraigned in Iraq slaying retrial
- India 201-5 at lunch on day 2, 2nd test vs. NZ
- India 201-5 at lunch on day 2, 2nd test vs. NZ
- New Zealand-India scoreboard
- Somali government accused of diverting weapons
- US: Taliban struck shortly after insider attack
- American Airlines CEO nets $13.4M in stock sale
- State makes large shark fin bust in US
- Jezebel says little progress in model diversity
- India 201-5 at lunch on day 2, 2nd test vs. NZ
- Simon Cowell welcomes baby son Eric
- Security forces break up Venezuela protests
- US to Venezuela: Resolve shortages hitting dailies
- Global smartphones outsell feature phones in 2013: report
- Saturday, February 22
- Lawsuit filed over Jenni Rivera plane crash death
- Native American site leaves Miami in quandary
- Texas oil tycoon Pickens marries at his ranch
- Northern Trust Open Scores
- India 301-6 at tea on day 2, 2nd test vs. NZ
- Chinese closes poultry markets to stop bird flu
- Daughters: Mexican reporter threatened for stories
- BC-AP Olympic Digest,ADVISORY
- Daughters: Mexican reporter threatened for stories
- Obama, Jordan's King Abdullah II to meet in US
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Mexican Results, SOC
- USITC ruling unfavorable to Taiwan's solar cell exports
- Japan celebrates Hanyu's history-making gold medal
- Small earthquake shakes 2 US states
- 7 Japanese divers missing off Indonesia's island
- Kerry presses China to ease Internet controls
- Kerry presses China to ease Internet controls
- Drummond scores 30 in NBA Rising Stars Challenge
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Daughters: Mexican reporter threatened for stories
- India dismissed for 438 on day 2, 2nd test vs. NZ
- Havana mob hotel Capri reopens after renovation
- 1 dead, 6 Japanese divers missing in Indonesia
- Obama to seek additional financial aid for Jordan
- US, China promise improved climate cooperation
- Touch panel shipments by Taiwanese firms forecast to drop
- Drummond scores 30 in NBA Rising Stars Challenge
- US, China promise improved climate cooperation
- VW workers at Tennessee plant reject union
- Global DRAM industry output value rises in 2013
- Asian News Digest, AS
- De La Soul give away catalog _ for 25 hours
- New Zealand 24-1 at stumps on day 2 vs. India
- Settlement of RMB transactions in Taiwan tops 1.9 trillion yuan
- Federal guidance on pot business leaves banks wary
- Attorneys general switching sides on gay marriage
- 92 prisoners escape in western Libyan jailbreak
- Tina Weirather out of women's Olympic super-G
- In Vietnam's capital, old town braces for makeover
- Choi shoots course record at Australian Open
- 5 things to know about what's going on at Daytona
- Stewart returns to racing, undaunted by layoff
- SOCHI SCENE: Oh, Mother
- Stewart returns to racing, undaunted by layoff
- Saturday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Fenninger leads Olympic super-G after top 30
- Melo rules out trade, open to less than max deal
- SOCHI SCENE: Japan's other skaters
- Talk of the Day -- 'Railway angel' applauded
- SOCHI SCENE: Canada's lament
- Melo rules out trade, open to less than max deal
- Fenninger leads Olympic super-G after top 30
- Women's Australian Open scores
- SOCHI SCENE: Medal movers
- Australian Results, SOC
- Australian Standings, SOC
- Canada close to semifinals in women's curling
- Women's Australian Open scores
- Bahrain: Police officer dies after bomb blast
- Olympic Women's Super-G Results
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- IOC hails absence of doping cases so far
- Slovakia F Kopecky takes blow to head, leaves game
- Taiwan's Hon Hai to accelerate company transformation in H1
- China Times: The KMT's democratic movement
- Most booth space already booked for Aug. touch panel trade show
- Australia declares on 290-4 for lead of 481
- US back to old suits hoping turn to Games around
- SOCHI SCENE: 'Disaster' course
- IOC: Activist not jailed for criticism
- Olympics a test for ambitious developing countries
- Taiwan, China to begin official exchanges on weather, seismic data
- Olympics a test for ambitious developing countries
- Men's super-G start moved up due to warm weather
- Competition for presidency heats up staid Algeria
- Russian praises veterans of war in Afghanistan
- SOCHI SCENE: Intensity ramps up
- Top US women's bobsled damaged after training run
- Freeway traffic forecast system to hit the road next year
- More Japanese coming to Taiwan to learn Chinese
- Women's Olympics Hockey
- Olympic men's hockey: Slovenia stuns Slovakia 3-1
- Swedes upset Finland 4-2 in women's hockey playoff
- Turkish legislators brawl over disputed bill
- Olympic Short Track Results
- Slovenia 3, Slovakia 1
- Sweden 4, Finland 2
- Syrian activist group says 140,000 killed so far
- Hanyu's historic gold for Japan no flash in pan
- Russian skicross racer Komissarova injured
- Olympic Short Track Results
- SOCHI SCENE: Check yes or no
- Napolitano consults with parties on new govt
- Syria peace talks enter 6th day in Geneva
- Russian impressive in Nordic combined training
- Indonesian volcano brings life as well as death
- SOCHI SCENE: History for Slovenia
- South Africa vs Australia 1st test scoreboard
- Russian skicross racer Komissarova injured
- Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- National unity Cabinet formed in Lebanon
- Sweden wins women's Olympic cross-country relay
- Chan uncertain if he will keep skating
- Taiwanese student wins U.S. volunteer service award
- Crashes mar 1,000 men's short track quarterfinals
- 4.6 magnitude quake hits Greek island
- So far silence from Olympians on anti-gay laws
- Asian Champions League Results, SOC
- Football remembers loyalty, integrity of Finney
- Opposition ready to vacate seized Kiev building
- Hoefl-Riesch harnesses her speed to grab silver
- New Taipei's Chu avoids politics in Yunlin, Changhua visit
- Obama names delegation to Olympic closing ceremony
- In 2018 Olympic host city, it's snowing and cold
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Mob attacks alleged gays in Nigerian capital
- China's Zhou wins Olympic 1,500 short track gold
- US Speedskating gambles on new suit, loses big
- Taliban mark 25th anniversary of Soviet withdrawal
- Ukraine activist sees pro-Russia force in kidnap
- Olympics: Earth's most political apolitical event
- Russians claim gold, silver in 1,000 short track
- Olympics: Earth's most political apolitical event
- Worldwide, local smartphone growth looks set to continue
- Major injuries a rite of passage at Extreme Park
- SOCHI SCENE: Bolshoy is Olympic hockey cathedral
- Svindal aims to defend Olympic super-G title
- China, Sweden tied for lead in men's curling
- 'Juno' actress Ellen Page comes out as gay
- SOCHI SCENE: USA fans on their own
- Kerry in Indonesia to talk climate change
- Health minister in Dubai to promote medical tourism
- SOCHI SCENE: Water Play
- Jamaican dancehall deejay arrested in lottery scam
- Experts back health insurance coverage for Chinese students
- Bombs, clashes kill 7 from Iraq security forces
- SOCHI SCENE: 'I hope so'
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Julie Chu leaves US hockey practice nursing hand
- Shimer quietly fueling US bobsledders with emotion
- SOCHI SCENE: Finnish tears
- BC-TEN--Qatar Total Open 2014 Results, TEN
- Montenegro police clash with anti-gov't protesters
- Tensions over disarmament in C.African Republic
- US hopes dashed in Olympic cross-country relay
- Ex-US Virgin Islands official charged in tax case
- Putin attends Russia-USA hockey game
- BC-TEN--ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Results, TEN
- 2 killed as storms keeping battering Britain
- Jacobellis still searching for Olympic gold
- New Taipei, Changhua promote organic food links
- Gbagbo's son arrested at Ivory Coast airport
- Switzerland beats Russia 2-0 in women's hockey
- SOCHI SCENE: Putin catches some hockey
- South Africa vs. Australia result
- SOCHI SCENE: USA, Russia gets tense
- Berdych through to final at ABN Amro
- Switzerland beats Russia 2-0 in women's hockey
- Fisheries agency defends recent revisions on coral fishing management
- SOCHI SCENE: Designs by Weir
- Sunderland through to last 8 of FA Cup
- BC-AP Olympic Digest
- Berdych through to final at ABN Amro
- Switzerland 2, Russia 0
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Greek Results, SOC
- Scottish Results, SOC
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- Olympic Speedskating Results
- SOCHI SCENE: Explaining the net rule
- US teen Shiffrin ready for Olympic skiing debut
- SOCHI SCENE: Injured skier
- Brodka upsets big names in 1,500 speedskating
- United States 3, Russia 2, SO
- Oshie's shootout goals lead US past Russia 3-2
- Chiayi City to hold parade, outdoor premiere for film "Kano"
- Tsai, Su cool on subject of election for party chair
- Frank Hsieh: Party chair first step toward presidential run for Tsai
- Wang Yu-chi: Discussion of Ma-Xi talk a ‘social event’
- More troubles in Household Registration computer system
- Taipei 101 light messages become history
- Oshie's shootout goals lead US past Russia 3-2
- Detained North Korean ship leaves Panama
- Brodka upsets big names in 1,500 speedskating
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- Oshie's shootout goals lead US past Russia 3-2
- Olympic Skeleton Results
- Midway through, Sochi Games delivering for Putin
- Norway grapples with Olympic women's relay fiasco
- Obama: Congress must finish job on minimum wage
- German Summaries, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Halfway into Olympics, US ski racers have 1 medal
- NBC producer's job is to create moments
- Dasaolu injury fears after beating Carter, Collins
- Midway through, Sochi Games delivering for Putin
- NBC producer's job is to create moments
- Switzerland, Sweden advance in women's hockey
- Swiss Olympic women's bobsledder injures hamstring
- AP Exclusive: Misconduct forces more soldiers out
- For American skaters, old suits don't help
- Foes from left, right, try to oust Ky.'s McConnell
- Bayern marches on; Hamburg crisis intensifies
- Ruffles and romance at John Rocha's London catwalk
- Police clash with Kurdish protesters in Turkey
- SOCHI SCENE: Russia's wines, seeking respect
- SOCHI SCENE: Who is T.J. Oshie?
- English Standings, SOC
- Great Lakes become nearly covered with ice
- Atletico beats Valladolid, takes provisional lead
- Grillo moves into 2-shot lead at Africa Open
- More than 140 Brazilian cities ration water
- Woodrow Wilson's Columbia home reopening to public
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Russia's Tretiakov wins gold in Olympic skeleton
- Lions steal win over Cheetahs to open Super Rugby
- Atletico beats Valladolid, takes provisional lead
- Calif. water politics complicate Brown's decisions
- Orla Kiely rains cats and dogs at cute London show
- Asian Champions League Results, SOC
- Shani Davis finishes 11th in 1,500 meters in Sochi
- Duke: 2nd leaking pipe at coal ash dump no danger
- Jamaican man, toddler killed at street party
- Ashley Wagner: Viral photo 'absolutely hilarious'
- Trial round canceled due to fluctuating winds
- Lavillenie breaks 21yo indoor pole vault record
- Obama: Figure out how to satisfy US water needs
- SOCHI SCENE: 'It would be nice'
- Family of man who died at sea still seek answers
- FIFA promises surprise doping tests before WCup
- Lavillenie breaks 21yo indoor pole vault record
- Hunter sues over alleged fraudulent big game hunt
- Women's Curling Glance
- Olympic Records
- Putin in Sochi: a disciplined show
- A slip on ice, and Daly's medal chances go awry
- Rodriguez scores twice as Monaco beats Bastia 2-0
- BC-,ADVISORY
- George Washington document on view at Spy Museum
- Bulgarian nationalists stage rally
- Olympic Ski Jumping Results
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Diao Yinan's 'Black Coal, Thin Ice' wins in Berlin
- Another blast of snow makes its way into Northeast
- Column: Heirs to "Big Red Machine" throw a gear
- English Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- SOCHI SCENE: Curling's biggest fan
- SOCHI SCENE: Taylor Kitsch's great seat
- BC-TEN--Copa Claro Results, TEN
- Another blast of snow makes its way into Northeast
- Hiller shuts out Czechs, Switzerland wins 1-0
- Switzerland 1, Czech Republic 0
- Asian Champions League Glance, SOC
- Hiller shuts out Czechs, Switzerland wins 1-0
- Men's Olympics Hockey
- Sharks handle Bulls 31-16 in Durban
- Sweden 5, Latvia 3
- BC-TEN--U.S. National Indoor Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- Sweden beats Latvia 5-3, moves on to quarterfinals
- Fognini into clay-court final in Argentina
- Olympiakos beats Platanias 4-2
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Sweden beats Latvia 5-3, moves on to quarterfinals
- AP PHOTOS: Halftime in Sochi
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- Saturday's Winter Olympic Medalists
- 2014 Winter Olympic Multi-Medalists
- Calif. wine-grape growers celebrate bumper crop
- Saturday's Highlights at the Sochi Olympics
- Close skating race: .003 makes the difference
- Halep faces Kerber in Qatar Open final
- Caribbean to receive $6.8M for energy projects
- Venezuelan opposition leader's arrest sought
- Halep faces Kerber in Qatar Open final
- Venezuelan opposition leader's arrest sought
- US crews aim for largest continuous concrete pour
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Hamburger SV fires coach Bert van Marwijk
- Scholars: Roosevelt the best first lady, Obama 5th
- Mourinho's 'failure' jibe comes back to bite him
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Body found in airplane wheel well at Dulles
- Mourinho's 'failure' jibe comes back to bite him
- Trayvon's parents support slain US teen's family
- Inter Milan beats Fiorentina 2-1 in Serie A
- Nishikori reaches Mmephis final downing Russell
- Sydney FC end trying week with 2-1 win over Perth
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Sydney FC end trying week with 2-1 win over Perth
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Agent: Player A in NFL report is Andrew McDonald
- Kasai wins medals 20 years apart at Olympics
- Jurors asked to keep deliberating loud-music trial
- Inter Milan beats Fiorentina 2-1 in Serie A
- US beats Russia 3-2 in Olympic hockey thriller
- Stricker to Match Play after brother gets liver
- A look at last day of hockey's preliminary round
- Sporting beats Olhanense 1-0 to stay in title race
- Obama signs US debt ceiling measure into law
- Porto Alegre World Cup stadium holds test event
- Smoke bomb forces suspension of La Liga match
- Triplett, Langer share ACE Group Classic lead
- Celebrities pack front row at London Fashion Week
- Sweden aims for relay double at Sochi Olympics
- William McGirt takes lead at Riviera
- Obama signs US debt ceiling measure into law
- Wust goes after 2nd gold of Olympics in 1,500
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Russian women, Finns in hockey consolation bracket
- Smoke bomb forces evacuation of La Liga match
- Report: Document shows surveillance of US law firm
- Individual glory over, time to team up at jumping
- Super-G Sunday is last Alpine speed race in Sochi
- Wide-open race expected in 2-man bobsled
- Hard to pick a favorite in men's Olympic curling
- Davis and White of US favored in Sochi ice dance
- Wellies maker Hunter makes a splash at London show
- Mass start ends individual biathlon races in Sochi
- New Zealand 87-4 at lunch on day 3 vs. India
- New Zealand 87-4 at lunch on day 3 vs. India
- New Zealand-India scoreboard
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Sunday, February 23
- Richard Petty stands by Patrick remarks
- Tokyo-based NGO planning Taiwan office
- With Taiwan's help, Honduran pottery artists building solid niche
- John Henson, son of Muppets creator, dies at 48
- Hungary's Hosszu wins again in Arena Grand Prix
- Ryder dropped from NZ squad for World T20
- Team Bosh wins All-Star shooting stars contest
- New Zealand 146-5 at tea on day 3 vs. India
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Sprint Unlimited Results
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Sprint Unlimited Results
- Vietnam deploys dancers to foil protests
- Gay-marriage foes scrambling after court setbacks
- UAW drive falls short amid culture clash in South
- Mexican Results, SOC
- London-bound flight lands in Canada, man booted
- Lots of trouble for Stewart-Haas Racing at Daytona
- New Zealand 252-5 at stumps on day 3 vs. India
- US man guilty of lesser counts in music shooting
- Report: Document shows surveillance of US law firm
- Australian Standings, SOC
- Australian Results, SOC
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Migrants say firms force workers out of Singapore
- Asian News Digest, AS
- New York Times editorial praises Wang-Zhang meeting
- NBA players taking time picking new union head
- Finland forward Barkov out for rest of Sochi Games
- Seminar on Taiwan's TPP, RCEP bids to kick off Monday
- Golfer Hal Sutton has mild heart attack
- Jansrud leads Olympic super-G after top 30
- United Daily News: Problems exposed by computer system's glitches
- Meyers' USA-1 bobsled back on ice after repairs
- Webb wins Women's Australian Open for 5th time
- Jansrud leads Olympic super-G after top 30
- In Indonesia, Kerry urges action on climate change
- Women's Australian Open scores
- Crashes mar women's snowboardcross qualifying
- Visiting novelist hopes to give insight into Guatemala
- SOCHI SCENE: Snowboarder crashes
- Sunday's Winter Olympic Scores
- Olympic Men's Super-G Results
- Olympic Snowboard Results
- President highlights smart distribution for free economic zones
- Slovenia F Kovacevic suspended for hit on Kopecky
- Iraq militants take credit for killing 15 troops
- Goalie Ryan Miller to get a shot to play for US
- Men's Curling Glance
- Winter Olympic Medals Table
- Samkova, Jacobellis lead women's snowboardcross
- Injured Russian Olympic skier may be evacuated
- Sweden, Canada qualifies for men's curling semis
- Russia to put goalie Semyon Varlamov back in net
- Lowered investment blamed on global downturn, 'bad environment'
- SOCHI SCENE: Tracking the skeleton
- SOCHI SCENE: Medal movers
- Hong Kong's CUHK offering US$90,000 scholarship for Taiwanese
- Brazil bobsledders walk away from major crash
- Report: Iran state TV halts series after protests
- Academy honors scientists behind special effects
- Suspected Filipino extremists abduct couple
- Brazil bobsledders walk away from major crash
- Film starring Taiwan actress wins Berlin festival's top prize
- SOCHI SCENE: Rihanna weighs in
- Bomb kills a Pakistani police in anti-polio drive
- Goalie Carey Price to start a 2nd game for Canada
- India's flag unfurled at Sochi Olympic village
- SOCHI SCENE: Jacobellis rides with Ms. Hepburn
- Tunisia: 4 killed, 4 wounded in militant ambushes
- SOCHI SCENE: Rolling on
- Snow in east Japan causes deaths, disrupts traffic
- SOCHI SCENE: Sochi at night
- Talk of the day -- Sean Lien ready to run for Taipei mayor?
- Farmers association urges investigation into rising rice prices
- Jacobellis falters again in women's snowboardcross
- SOCHI SCENE: Playing coy
- Finland 2, Germany 1 in women's hockey consolation
- Johnny Depp honored at makeup and hair awards
- Hamas rejects international peacekeepers
- Women's Olympics Hockey
- Plane with 18 people missing in Nepal's mountains
- Finland 2, Germany 1
- Grabner's 2 goals lead Austria past Norway 3-1
- Taiwan eyeing more orchid purchases from Japan
- Austria 3, Norway 1
- SOCHI SCENE: Too hot for Lolo
- Swiss nationalists want swift limit to immigration
- Top Nordic combined athletes skip the jump
- 'Gravity,' '12 Years a Slave' up for UK film glory
- Defend champ Yuna Kim taking Olympics like a job
- Investments to pick up in second quarter: major think tank
- Plushenko will not skate in Olympic gala
- Russian banya one of treats of Sochi Games
- 'Gravity,' '12 Years a Slave' up for UK film glory
- 2010 champion Yuna Kim taking Olympics like a job
- Russian banya one of treats of Sochi Games
- Memorial events to mark 67th anniversary of 228 Incident
- Artificial rain planned to offset Tainan water shortage
- BC-OLY--Disregard Advisory, OLY
- SOCHI SCENE: In Sochi, finally
- SOCHI SCENE: Welcome, India
- SOCHI SCENE: Jamaica's bobsled song
- NBC producer's job is to create moments
- President reiterates Taiwan's goal to build small but strong force
- Sweden wins men's cross-country relay in Sochi
- Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- SOCHI SCENE: Shattered _ does it matter?
- Siblings give family feel to Sochi Olympics
- Cold, wet Wednesday forecast for northern Taiwan
- Egypt: Morsi lawyers protest court's glass cage
- SOCHI SCENE: Shattered: Does it matter?
- Ukrainian protesters end occupation of City Hall
- Huge Filipino charity walk breaks Guinness records
- SOCHI SCENE: A return, and smiles
- Hudec adds a new chapter to his story with bronze
- UAE to Invest $10 Billion in 10 Years in Homeland Security According to US Department of Commerce
- New Taipei's Chu calls for easier access to free economic zone
- US women's coach: Chu to play in hockey semifinal
- Svindal struggles in Olympic super-G, finishes 7th
- Militants kill dozens in northeast Nigeria village
- Journalist killed in eastern Congo ambush
- Norway wins 4th straight Olympic super-G race
- Granada beats last-place Real Betis 1-0 in Spain
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- German government dispute over child porn probe
- Granada beats last-place Real Betis 1-0 in Spain
- Former SEF vice chair urges Beijing on 'Ma-Xi meeting'
- SOCHI SCENE: Romancing the stone
- BC-TEN--ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Results, TEN
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- 2 medals, strong emotions for Miller, Weibrecht
- Bottom club Catania beats Lazio 3-1 in Serie A
- 5 things to know about the Sochi Olympics
- Sweden joins Canada in women's curling semifinals
- BC-TEN--Qatar Total Open 2014 Results, TEN
- Turkish taekwondo athlete dies after heart attack
- Abbas signals flexibility on Palestinian refugees
- Turkish taekwondo athlete dies after heart attack
- SOCHI SCENE: Olympic hair
- South Africa: dozens of illegal miners trapped
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- SOCHI SCENE: Torah and the trifecta
- Italian pol sets condition to support Renzi
- Biathlon race delayed by fog at Olympics
- SOCHI SCENE: Samkova's stache
- Venezuelan manhunt underway for opposition leader
- United States 5, Slovenia 1
- Syria gunmen fire on Jordan troops at border
- Some sponsors compose Olympians' tweets
- Phil Kessel scores 3 to help US rout Slovenia 5-1
- BC-AP Olympic Digest
- Syria says US created "negative climate" in Geneva
- SOCHI SCENE: A fog rolls in
- Australia's rapid return to the top confirmed
- Greek Standings, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Stokes scores hat trick as Celtic restores lead
- LA workers seek record for largest concrete pour
- Russia 1, Slovakia 0, SO
- Lyon beats Ajaccio 3-1 in French league
- Curling's ice-master overcoming problems in Sochi
- Russia survives shootout with Slovakia 1-0
- Niger extradites ex-Gadhafi official to Libya
- Scottish Results, SOC
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - February 17
- Ko Wen-je: the DPP is no pushover
- Taiwan and Philippines in talks on trade pact
- Titles are sensitive issues to be negotiated: Chinese official
- Hsieh, Peng rise to top 2 in WTA women's doubles
- Lien Chan leads delegation to China, will meet Xi Jinping
- TSU asks Eric Chu to explain bids won by father-in-law’s company
- Thai farmers press for PM over delayed rice payments
- Indonesian foreign minister faces issues for being spied on shrimp spat
- Thai economy cools to 0.6% by impacts of protests
- Department of Education, Taipei City Government holds riddle activity for responding to International Mother Language Day
- Ko Wen-je to run for Taipei Mayor as independent`
- New immigrant opens pizza house in Tianmu, Taipei
- New pact to liberalize aviation exchanges between Taiwan, Macau
- Entertainer Frankie Gao dies
- Taisugar reports 16,000 piglet deaths due to viral disease
- Not appropriate for Ma, Xi to meet in capacity as party heads: MAC
- Ousted Egypt leader's lawyers protest court cage
- Russia survives shootout with Slovakia 1-0
- English Standings, SOC
- Neureuther not sure to start Olympic giant slalom
- Versatile Ter Mors leads another Dutch sweep
- Everton advances to FA Cup quarterfinals
- Aiken beats Fisher in playoff to win Africa Open
- Olympic Speedskating Results
- Winter Olympic Speedskating Sweeps
- Campaign targets artists supporting Gambian leader
- Versatile Ter Mors leads another Dutch sweep
- Olympics divide Sochi's indigenous tribes
- Berdych wins ABN Amro tournament
- Aiken beats Fisher in playoff to win Africa Open
- Worker-run pension boards raise call for reform
- Sunday's Winter Olympic Medalists
- Barroso: Very tough for Scotland to join EU
- Man City to face Wigan in FA Cup quarters
- Olympic Records
- Rent in North Dakota exceeds NY, LA
- Quiet night of team training on Olympic large hill
- Chart-topping Missouri nuns to release Lent album
- Nuremberg beats Augsburg 1-0 in Bundesliga
- SOCHI SCENE: Mistaken identity, Alpine edition
- Egypt: missing pieces of ancient statues found
- BC-TEN--Copa Claro Results, TEN
- Portugal offers amends to Jewish descendants
- Sunday's Highlights at the Sochi Olympics
- Jailed daughter of Bahrain rights activist freed
- Jailed daughter of Bahrain rights activist freed
- SOCHI SCENE: Followers of the flame
- Saudi woman named first editor-in-chief in kingdom
- Halep wins 1st title of year at Doha
- SOCHI SCENE: 'Imposing your will'
- Northeast US hit with another winter blast
- Obama tees off on Oracle founder's private course
- 3 in goal for US compete on ice, friends off of it
- Old guys go, new look comes to NBA All-Star game
- Big fashion names appear in suddenly sunny London
- Powerball estimated jackpot surges to $400M
- US disappointed at Cuban consular shutdown
- SOCHI SCENE: Into the air
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Dutch Results, SOC
- NY officials: Virtual currency invites real crime
- US exhibit traces history of female comic artists
- English Summaries, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- Olympic Bobsled Results
- Pot cake leads to brief coma for Spanish student
- Ajax beats Heerenveen in Dutch league, remains top
- 2 missing after large avalanche in Colorado
- 'Lego Movie' blocks 'RoboCop,' 'About Last Night'
- Central African Republic militia leaders arrested
- Legacy of civil rights leaders source of fights
- US archeologists race to uncover Civil War prison
- New Mexico nuclear dump checked for radiation
- Attackers kill 2 religious workers in Venezuela
- Prisoners' use of smuggled cellphones on the rise
- Prisoners' use of smuggled cellphones on the rise
- Israeli court discusses anti-boycott law
- Kickstarter says hackers got customer data
- US speedskaters shut out again at Olympic oval
- Davis and White of US lead Olympic ice dancing
- French Standings, SOC
- Greek Results, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Russia's Zubkov has lead after 2 runs of 2-man
- Skobrev, Norwegians pull out of men's 10,000
- Dutch speedskaters whippin' the world in Sochi
- Russia 6, Japan 3
- US woman admits Craigslist killing in interview
- Russia 6, Japan 3 in women's hockey consolations
- Davis and White of US lead Olympic ice dancing
- Men's Olympics Hockey
- Canada 2, Finland 1, OT
- Canada beats Finland 2-1 in OT on Doughty's goal
- Men's Olympics Hockey
- Lebanese presidential palace alters handout photo
- Canada beats Finland 2-1 in OT on Doughty's goal
- NBC's Costas back at work Monday from Sochi Games
- Dutch double: Ter Mors combines long, short track
- Asteras comes from behind to beat PAOK 2-1
- Mulberry unveils handbags by Cara Delevingne
- Mexican writer Federico Campbell dies at 72
- Giroud apologizes to wife and club
- Ferrer wins 3rd straight Copa Claro title
- BC-TEN--U.S. National Indoor Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- Cayman firefighters put out dump in capital
- Column: Will 'All My Children' on ice be next?
- England's Dan Cole out of 6 Nations with injury
- Obama: Anti-gay bill step backward for Ugandans
- Guatemalan killed weeks after move to New Jersey
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Macedonia explosion wounds 5 Roma children
- Benfica,Porto win to stay 1-2 in Portugal
- Winners of the 2014 British Academy Film Awards
- Vivienne Westwood urges against fracking
- Laced heroin causing fatal overdoses in East
- FIFA criticizes WCup city for scrapping Fan Fest
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Holland looks to break through in snowboardcross
- Peterson's spirit lives on in men's aerials
- Dogs have their day at Rio pre-Carnival party
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Domracheva eyes 3rd straight Olympic biathlon gold
- Snake-handling US pastor dies from snake bite
- Swedes and Ligety expected to shine in GS races
- US, Canada, Russia finish hockey prelims with wins
- Semifinals up next for US, Canada women's hockey
- Kirk Triplett wins ACE Group Classic
- Russia's Zubkov may soon have reason to be happy
- Kirk Triplett wins ACE Group Classic
- Chelsea Clinton says gay rights have made progress
- FIFA criticizes WCup city for scrapping Fan Fest
- Japan favored in team ski jumping at Sochi
- Watson ends a 2-year winless drought at Riviera
- British teams in danger in Olympic curling