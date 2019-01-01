英文新聞列表 English News List
- Nigeria coach saddened by explosion at home
- Dutch midfielder Fer out of Mexico game
- Ruling could help US become major oil exporter
- Italy's Fognini fined $27,500 at Wimbledon
- American Davis upsets Pennetta at Wimbledon
- Americans say stamina high after tough Manaus trip
- Obama claims progress on curbing climate change
- South Korea plans to take the game up to Belgium
- WCup-Honduras-Switzerland Sums
- WCup-Ecuador-France Sums
- Oil up as news of US exports offsets supply rise
- WCup-Scoring Leaders
- Shaqiri's hat trick puts Swiss into 2nd round
- France clinches top spot in Group E; Ecuador out
- Luiz Gustavo in charge of the hard work for Brazil
- World Cup Glance
- WCup-Ecuador-France Sums,1st Ld-Writethru
- UN force in Mali to give priority to peace talks
- Shaqiri's hat trick puts Swiss into 2nd round
- World Cup Glance
- Sales drop sharply in second week for Clinton book
- Rangel holds off challenge to win primary in NY
- In UN speech, Argentina remains defiant on debt
- Wimbledon at a glance
- Former Marine hopeful after no-fly list ruling
- Teen who spoke out against violence fatally shot
- NY attorney general sues Barclays, alleges deceit
- World Cup Capsules
- Republican powers celebrate Mississippi win
- Thursday, July 3
- 5 things at Wimbledon: Nadal's rematch with Rosol
- Nutanix
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Super Rugby playoff race heats up after June tests
- Belgium's Kompany injures groin again
- 'We will score' vs Algeria, vows Russia captain
- Honduras coach quits after World Cup elimination
- Thursday's qualifying permutations at World Cup
- For US fans stuck at work, a streaming milestone
- Super Rugby playoff race heats up after June tests
- Ecuador coach declines to blame referee for ouster
- Baseball Capsules
- World Cup: 7 teams vying for 3 spots in 2nd round
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Ukrainian man in 2012 flight scream gets probation
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Cheng Ji first Chinese rider in Tour de France
- WNBA Capsules
- BC-BC-World-Cup-Digest, BC
- South Korean PM keeps job after nominees pull out
- WNBA Standings
- Tiny Cook Islands 1 match from World Cup dream
- Tiny Cook Islands 1 match from World Cup dream
- China Times: Crisis of Sean Lien's mayoral campaign
- Hon Hai shares steam ahead on upbeat earnings prospects
- 'Medical issues' hospitalize Boston concertgoers
- AP PHOTOS: Miss Gay Nicaragua to fight homophobia
- World Cup fuels longshot dreams for Brazil's poor
- ROC passports ranked world's 22nd most powerful
- Iraq pullout hurt US spying as insurgency built?
- Obama: Climate change steps making a difference
- Analysis: Iraq producing bizarre Mideast dynamic
- Chinese tycoon treats New York's homeless to lunch
- World medical tourism congress opens in Taipei
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Vietnam upholds 2-year jail term against blogger
- NATO says soldier killed in southern Afghanistan
- U.S. arrivals in Taiwan up 12% in 4 months
- Tea party losses don't stop cash or curb influence
- Iran tries to save Asiatic cheetah from extinction
- Celebrity senator gets not guilty plea in Manila
- American League Leaders
- Tea party losses don't stop cash or curb influence
- 'Transformers' tries for delicate US-China balance
- Taiwan shares close up 0.85%
- Search for missing Malaysian plane shifts south
- German-Americans picking sides in World Cup match
- Taiwan mustn't let down its guard despite cross-strait detente: Ma
- US to disband anti-terror force in Philippines
- Search for missing Malaysian plane shifts south
- Threat of housing bubble tempts Britain to act
- Chinese activist freed after Tiananmen anniversary
- APNewsBreak: US ends Philippines anti-terror force
- S. Korea's No. 2 to stay on after others pull out
- Narayanaswami Srinivasan elected ICC chairman
- Giants' Lincecum pitches 2nd no-hitter vs Padres
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Philips, Salesforce cooperate on medical platform
- Dallas gets Chandler back in 6-player deal with NY
- After Aereo, what's next for Internet TV?
- Want Want's Tsai remains richest person in Taiwan: Forbes
- Your Top Plays for Today
- World Cup: 7 teams vying for 3 spots in 2nd round
- Jewish museum attack suspect to be sent to Belgium
- Mad Rio hunt for game tickets, scalpers dodge cops
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Local bourse ends above 9,300 points, led by electronics
- Thursday's qualifying permutations at World Cup
- Britain's Cameron isolated in EU leader search
- Iraq villagers flee militant advance in north
- Zhang Zhijun tours New Taipei
- Central bank leaves key interest rates unchanged
- China needs to do more homework on Taiwan: President Ma
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Jordan acquits preacher of 1 set of terror charges
- Al-Qaida fighters attack airport in southern Yemen
- MetLife Names Nigel Knowles as Regional Head of Capital & Reinsurance Strategy for Asia
- Albanian private bank CEO shot dead outside office
- Lebanon: Beirut hotel bomber is Saudi citizen
- UN: Strong odds of El Nino's return by end of year
- Taiwan's economy expected to pick up pace in H2 2014: UBS
- Corporate Social Responsibility Weekly Recap (June 18, 2014
- World stocks gain on hopes of US bounce after GDP
- 2 killed in Czech small plane crash
- Little achieved in Legislature review of economic pilot zones
- Report: North Korea fires short-range projectiles
- ASE expects production at full capacity in Q3
- Reports: North Korea fires short-range projectiles
- British Foreign Secretary Hague arrives in Baghdad
- Report: Prominent female activist killed in Libya
- Turkey seeks to boost peace process with Kurds
- Cameroon searches for missing US pilot
- Dutch agency: glitch in airplane autopilot systems
- Iran says sanctions slowing fight against drugs
- 3 dead in Somalia after militants attack hotel
- Cameroon searches for missing US pilot
- Hla'alua, Kanakanavu recognized as 15th, 16 indigenous tribes
- China Airlines plane makes forced landing at Okinawa airport
- Ukraine calls on Russia to support peace plan
- UBS upbeat on Taiwan handset supply chain
- Crews fight blaze at California research center
- Detained Uighur scholar went for days without food
- Ukraine calls on Russia to support peace plan
- 3-day weekend will kick-start July 4 travel
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Royal refurb: Palace repairs add to monarchy cost
- Vatican: Many Catholics ignore teachings on sex
- Italy captain Buffon: We made a bad impression
- European court: Surrogate babies deserve status
- EOC Limited: Conference Call on Third Quarter FY2014 Financial Results Announcement
- Ghana throws Muntari, Boateng off World Cup squad
- Alcoa to spend $2.85B on jet engine parts maker
- Pirlo: I will remain available for Italy
- Freiburg signs defender Riether from Fulham
- Tunisia to revamp drug laws as prisons fill up
- ON THIS DAY: Switzerland exits 2006 World Cup
- HBO film explores marriages from their start
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Brazil vs. Chile opens knockout stage at World Cup
- Sudanese Christian woman freed again
- Nishikori advances to 3rd round at Wimbledon
- Gay marriage edges closer to US Supreme Court
- Applications for US unemployment benefits dip
- Consumer spending up 0.2 percent in May
- Sudanese Christian woman freed again
- Police to abide by US court's cellphone ruling
- Czech minister cleared of secret-police role
- French moms may spend less time in maternity wards
- Four players share early clubhouse lead in Cologne
- UN: drug abuse stable but Afghan opium a concern
- UK probe: Savile abused victims aged 5 to 75
- Consumer spending up 0.2 percent in May
- Applications for US unemployment benefits dip
- Death toll from Nigerian mall bomb rises to 22
- Afton Chemical Breaks Ground for Its State of the Art Facility on Jurong Island, Singapore
- How states fared on unemployment benefit claims
- London Stock Exchange to purchase Frank Russell
- Serena routs Scheepers to make Wimbledon 3rd round
- EU leaders meeting in Ypres to mark WWI centennial
- US stock futures barely budge on Wall Street
- Court won't reinstate New York City's big-soda ban
- New Taipei mayor, China's Taiwan affairs head want more exchanges
- Four Taiwanese named Forbes' notable Asian philanthropists
- WIMBLEDON WATCH: Danish royalty on Centre Court
- Jay Z's touring 'blueprint': Rapper co-headlines
- Spain's ex-king nears regaining lost immunity
- US, Sunni states meet on Mideast insurgent crisis
- NSA fears prompt Germany to end Verizon contract
- NZ wins toss, bats first vs. West Indies
- Stocks open lower on Wall Street, led by banks
- Kosovo police detain 3 terrorism suspects
- Conjoined US twins die at home
- NZ wins toss, bats first vs. West Indies
- BC-BC-World-Cup-Digest, BC
- Shootings rise after China gives its police guns
- US high court limits president's appointment power
- South Africa: 11 die in initiation rites
- Monfils loses in 2nd round at Wimbledon
- US high court rebukes Obama on recess appointments
- Czech brewer gets Budweiser trademark in Portugal
- Cambodian PM says 250,000 workers returned home
- US high court voids abortion clinic buffer
- BRAZIL BEAT: Merkel can't watch Germany-US match
- Head of Britain's MI6 spy agency to step down
- Jeremy Lin to coach basketball in mid-July
- Central bank tightens controls on housing prices
- FIFA statement on Luis Suarez's ban for biting
- Average US 30-year mortgage rate falls to 4.14 pct
- Calling Dame Judi: UK needs new MI6 spy chief
- US eyes lower building height limit near airports
- In socialist Venezuela, a threat from the left
- Muntari, Boateng out for Ghana vs Portugal
- 6 reported hurt in Bolivia airport knife attack
- Kyrgios saves 9 match points to beat Gasquet
- Cameron replaced by Gonzalez for US vs Germany
- Obama: Elections mark 'milestone' for Libya
- Cuban doctor accused of sexual abuse in Brazil
- Summer TV: It should come with danger warnings
- Taiwan News Morning Briefing - June 27
- 4G coverage battle intensifies among three major telecoms
- Bloody protest erupts as Chinese minister visits Kaohsiung
- Perng Fai-nan: investors using banks to fund property hoarding
- Chinese minister meets Kaohsiung mayor
- Shining’s target: the Largan of construction stocks
- Ex-Premier Yu to run for New Taipei City mayor
- Beijing respects Taiwan's choice of social system, values: Zhang
- MAC and TAO ministers to meet for second time
- LPGA’s International Crown Taiwan’s Congresspersons help rally support for Team Taiwan
- AmCham’s DoorKnock mission promotes bilateral investment agreement talks
- Kirk Yang warns Taiwan’s technology industry
- THSRC’s shareholders to see no dividend for 20 years
- New immigrant career symposium offers child care service
- Taipei City Government to hold Taiwanese language program for new immigrants
- Streets flooded ahead of US-Germany match
- UN accuses Syria of impeding aid deliveries
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory
- Streets flooded ahead of US-Germany match
- Phil Collins donates revolution artifacts to Alamo
- No Suarez, no Falcao for Uruguay-Colombia match
- Stocks open lower on Wall Street, led by banks
- West Indies vs New Zealand Test Scores
- NZ rally after Roach takes 2 early wickets
- Man United signs midfielder Ander Herrera
- Germany eases immigration rules for Ukrainian Jews
- Rebekah Brooks: I feel vindicated by acquittal
- City Opera conductor Julius Rudel dies at 93
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results
- NY officials: Don't bring immigrant kids here
- Tsonga beats Querrey in 2-day match at Wimbledon
- Argentina has processed June 30 debt payment
- Aguero undergoing tests, World Cup fate uncertain
- Lindsay Lohan to make stage debut in London
- Uruguay rages against Suarez soccer ban for biting
- NY officials oppose immigration plan at LI site
- US pledges $6M to train Puerto Rico's unemployed
- WCup-Yellow Card
- WCup-Yellow Card
- Germany and US 0-0 at halftime in Group G
- Portugal leads Ghana 1-0 at halftime in World Cup
- City Opera conductor Julius Rudel dies at 93
- Argentina's request to delay payments is denied
- Clinton struggles in discussing her family wealth
- WCup-Goalflash
- Israel identifies suspects in alleged kidnapping
- 5 Dutch regulars skip full training
- WCup-Goalflash
- NYC OKs proposed Central Park jogger case pact
- NY woman who fled marriage testifies vs father
- US wind farm 1st to avoid penalty for dead eagles
- A rude welcome back for Woods on tour
- Chile halts training session due to news chopper
- New UN resolution calls for Falklands dialogue
- Britain's Prince Harry tours Brazil's 'crackland'
- WCup-Goalflash
- Senate panel OKs $47B homeland security budget
- IAAF won't appeal Gay's reduced ban for doping
- Ex-US Sen. Howard Baker Jr. dies
- WCup-Yellow Card
- Vuitton VIPs boil, Miyake make attire from bananas
- WCup-US-Germany Sums
- WCup-Portugal-Ghana Sums
- Scolari looking to change Brazil midfield
- Philip Morris Int'l to sell Marlboro HeatStick
- Review: 'Transformers' _ way, WAY more of the same
- US advances to World Cup's 2nd round despite loss
- Omar Gonzalez comes through for US back line
- WCup-Portugal-Ghana Sums,1st Ld-Writethru
- World champion Nematpour suspended for doping
- US advances to World Cup's 2nd round despite loss
- Isner wins 19-17 tiebreaker for Wimbledon advance
- Draw forces French back to basics at World Cup
- Espaillat concedes to Rangel in tight NY primary
- Mueller's 9th career World Cup goal lifts Germany
- BC-TEN---Wimbledon,Rain Delay,ADVISORY
- Fund manager Q&A: Sticking with China
- US state residents seek answers on quakes
- 'Reading Rainbow' gets hand from Seth MacFarlane
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon,Rain Delay,ADVISORY
- Obama seeks $500M to train, equip Syrian rebels
- Belgium: 4 newcomers in South Korea World Cup game
- 2 dead in clan fighting in southern Egypt
- Ronaldo earns Portugal 2-1 win vs Ghana, both out
- Senate confirms new US ambassadors to Iraq, Egypt
- Algeria, Russia make 1 change for crucial clash
- Nigeria's Babatunde out of World Cup
- Ecuador pushing plan for indefinite re-election
- Colombia remains world's No. 2 in coca cultivation
- Ecuador pushing plan for indefinite re-election
- Federer easily advances to Wimbledon 3rd round
- Nigeria's Babatunde out of World Cup
- Natural gas sinks after weekly storage report
- Mexico detects first case of mosquito-borne virus
- Ronaldo: Suarez bite blight on wonderful World Cup
- Ronaldo: Suarez bite blight on wonderful World Cup
- Alibaba shares will list on the NYSE
- Stocks move lower on Wall Street, led by banks
- Lawmakers hope to name post office after Monroe
- NYC funds public defender system for immigrants
- 2 detained after Dominican Republic boat capsizes
- Ronaldo upstaged by Messi once again at World Cup
- Wie returns to action after US Women's Open win
- Dominant Russia leads Algeria 1-0 at halftime
- Nuke leak probe focuses on Los Alamos National Lab
- Belgium and South Korea locked 0-0 after 1st half
- Beverly Hills Cop sequel being shot in Detroit
- Wie returns to action after US Women's Open win
- Wimbledon Seeds Fared
- BC-TEN--Grand Slam-Men's Wins Leaders
- APNewsBreak: Oil train dangers extend past Bakken
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Springboks, Scotland assess their depth in test
- APNewsBreak: Oil train dangers extend past Bakken
- Wannabe rapper is convicted in NYC murder case
- Chinese boxer to make pro debut in Nevada
- Sophia Loren to write memoir due in December
- Webb, Kuipers to referee all-South America clashes
- Wimbledon at a glance
- Durant, Frost, Garwood share Senior Players lead
- WCup-Algeria-Russia Sums
- WCup-SKorea-Belgium Sums
- WCup-Scoring Leaders
- Price of oil falls on some easing of Iraq worries
- Toronto man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend
- WCup-SKorea-Belgium Sums,1st Ld-Writethru
- With South Korea's loss, Asia out of World Cup
- FDA clears robotic legs for some paralyzed people
- WCup-SKorea-Belgium Sums,2nd Ld-Writethru
- California authorities arrest 275 child predators
- WCup-Algeria-Russia Sums,1st Ld-Writethru
- Man wounds 11 in Bolivia airport knife attack
- Analysts predict slower June sales for GM
- Ghana's World Cup campaign comes to chaotic end
- Toronto man guilty of dismembering ex-girlfriend
- US clears robotic legs for some paralyzed people
- WCup-SKorea-Belgium Sums,3rd Ld-Writethru
- NHL salary cap to rise after record revenues
- World Cup Capsules
- Speed it up! Federer calls for faster play
- US: Immigrant center to expedite deportations
- 5 things at Wimbledon: Rain; Williams vs. Kvitova
- A rude welcome back for Woods on tour
- 'Star Trek' star, US Ambassador promote gay rights
- Hawaii at center of battle over aquarium fish
- New York City ID card plan passes in council vote
- ON THIS DAY: Lampard goal paves way for technology
- Jermaine Jones makes plays across field for US
- All Blacks scrumhalf Andy Ellis to play in Japan
- Reports: Harding Park to get PGA Championship
- Hawaii at center of battle over aquarium fish
- Baseball Capsules
- Cavs take Wiggins with No. 1 pick in NBA draft
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- US seeks resumption of cyber talks with China
- Analysis: US struggles to keep vows to veterans
- Cavs take Wiggins with No. 1 pick in NBA draft
- Friday, July 4
- World's largest maritime exercises begin in Hawaii
- US seeks resumption of cyber talks with China
- Following exit, Russia now has 2018 in sights
- Pregnant runner Alysia Montano finishes 800
- Arts and crafts chain Michaels raises $472M in IPO
- Yu Darvish unlikely to pitch in All-Star game
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Pregnant runner Alysia Montano finishes 800
- Orlando Magic draft Dario Saric with No. 12 pick
- Uruguayan soccer fans wait for banned Suarez
- US and Algeria in, Suarez out of World Cup
- Sherri Shepherd says she's leaving 'The View'
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- New Zealand schoolboy wins right to keep hair long
- World-Cup-Digest, AP
- Congressman: 6 US men freed from Honduras prison
- McCoughtry, Lyttle lead Dream over Stars 81-79
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-UNOH 225 Results
- Russian envoy sees prospect of terrorist state
- 76ers, Magic swap 1st-round picks in NBA draft
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-UNOH 225 Results
- United Daily News: Taiwan's democracy lacks listening
- Raptors draft Brazilian F Bruno Caboclo
- "Sekai Menu", Multilingual Menu Display and Ordering Service for Smartphones, Officially Begins Service with Free "Self Plan"
- NBA Draft Selections
- Police: Shia LaBeouf removed from Broadway theater
- Nepal's prime minister suffering from lung cancer
- Property stocks down as central bank tightens controls
- Atlanta Hawks select C Tavares in 2nd round
- DPP's Yu to challenge KMT incumbent Chu for New Taipei
- AP PHOTOS: Mexico City circus acts fear animal ban
- Obama seeks $500M to arm select Syrian rebels
- Hawks draft Michigan State's Payne 15th overall
- US high court rebukes Obama on recess appointments
- US seeks resumption of cyber talks with China
- Orlando picks up lottery picks Gordon, Payton
- 13 dead in India pipeline blast
- Filipino students: Free kidnapped Nigerian girls
- After Aereo, what's next for Internet TV?
- 13 dead in India pipeline blast
- Zhang-Chen meet first step toward mutual understanding: DPP head
- Recovery, inflation to lead to rate hikes: Standard Chartered
- Jazz draft Australian guard Exum
- EU deals could stoke growth, reform
- Asia stocks slip as on poor US, China data
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- More countries adding graphic warnings to smokes
- AP IMPACT: NYC jails neglected suicide precautions
- Taiwan shares close down 0.15%
- Oil price steady after US spending grows weakly
- IOC weighs Tokyo 2020 Olympic venue changes
- Russian envoy sees prospect of terrorist state
- Ramadan rush: Mega-rich shoppers descend on London
- Panasonic's AV & Security Solutions Active at the Stadiums in Brazil
- IOC weighs Tokyo 2020 Olympic venue changes
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Baseball Capsules
- Rights group: Iraq militants executed 160 captives
- Tour de France marks World War I centennial
- Tokyu Corporation - Japan's Leading Private Railway and Diversified Business Operator Based in Shibuya - to Operate Free English
- Rights group: Iraq militants executed 160 captives
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Beirut electrician keeps camp dwellers on the grid
- Dodgers edge Cards 1-0 in first meeting of season
- Taiwan's consumer confidence improves in June
- Buyers gobble up 10,000 Redmi Notes within one second
- Cricketers boss says ICC chief embarrassing
- Cricketers boss says ICC chief embarrassing
- Taiwan shares down; property sector hit by central bank policy
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Column: Carrot and stick needed to change Suarez
- US ready to take on Belgium in World Cup
- Ukraine, EU sign historic trade and economic pact
- Ukraine, EU sign historic trade and economic pact
- Beijing respects Taiwan's choice of social system, values: Zhang
- Pilot zones bill takes back seat to Control Yuan nominations
- Philip Morris International Seeks Judicial Review of EU
- Tiger leaps onto boat, snatches man in east India
- Thailand OKs bigger warnings on cigarette packs
- Algerian joy, clashes after World Cup win
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Highlanders beat Chiefs 29-25 in Super Rugby
- EU to get new leader despite British opposition
- Australian man sentenced to death in Vietnam
- AmCham urges U.S. to launch pact talks with Taiwan
- Highlanders beat Chiefs 29-25 in Super Rugby
- Swimmers who ignore warning signs in Kenting to be fined
- Liam Neeson's nephew suffers head injury in fall
- German court frees alleged ex-guerrilla
- UCI and Antidoping Switzerland sign partnership
- EU leaders clash over limits on budgets and debt
- Beijing meddling with HK, protesting lawyers say
- Hushovd, winner of 10 Tour de France stages, quits
- Pakistan, India agree on 6 series from next year
- Thousands pay final respects to Ciro Esposito
- Daiwa Securities raises target price on TSMC shares
- BC-TEN-Wimbledon,Rain Delay,ADVISORY
- Sky confirm Wiggins out of Tour, Froome as leader
- UN: 110,000 fled Ukraine for Russia this year
- EU warns against business in Israeli settlements
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Manager: FIFA lifts Beckenbauer ban
- Pakistan hope rule change aids banned bowler Amir
- Filipinos to receive disaster alerts on cellphones
- Bullet train operator pitches restructuring idea to shareholders
- Chiellini says Suarez ban for biting him excessive
- Betting company severs links with Suarez
- WIMBLEDON WATCH: Dogs rule early Friday at AELTC
- Japan ruling bloc near agreement on security shift
- Chiellini says Suarez ban for biting him excessive
- Jermaine Jones makes plays across field for US
- Queensland beats Melbourne 36-20 in Super Rugby
- Queensland beats Melbourne 36-20 in Super Rugby
- 'The View' prepares for change with new hosts
- Afghans protest alleged vote fraud
- US: Immigrant center to expedite deportations
- Larrazabal joins clubhouse leaders in Cologne
- NYC creates public defender system for immigrants
- Wiggins will ride track at Commonwealth Games
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Bosnian Serbs erect statue to man who ignited WWI
- Encana to sell Bighorn assets for about $1.8B
- Missing boy found in own basement back with mom
- Nigeria intelligence agency: We warned Abuja malls
- AP PHOTOS: Fence honor fallen US firefighters
- After Verizon, Germany mulls axing foreign tech
- Bulgarian parties agree on Oct. 5 snap poll
- A look at North Korea send-ups in pop culture
- President touts achievements in Kinmen development
- US Golden Gate Bridge suicide barrier up for vote
- King writes for new season of 'Under the Dome'
- Syrian troops advance near Lebanon border
- Verdict reached in Hawaii death penalty case
- Parma continues appeal for Europa League spot
- Nigeria intelligence agency: We warned malls
- Banned Suarez back home; misses crowd in Uruguay
- Vatican ex-ambassador convicted of sex abuse
- Key economic indicator remains positive in May
- US plans to curb land mines, join global treaty
- Banned Suarez back home; misses crowd in Uruguay
- Sierra Leone warns of contact with Ebola infected
- Halep, Wozniacki advance at Wimbledon
- L.L. Bean's Maine home due for a makeover
- Wilford Brimley puts US ranch on market
- Halep, Wozniacki advance at Wimbledon
- China's Taiwan policy to be more people-oriented: Chinese scholar
- Sierra Leone warns of contact with Ebola infected
- Sudanese Christian woman inside US embassy
- Militants killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza
- Top-scoring Dutch face stingy Mexico in World Cup
- FIFPro questions FIFA's punishment of Luis Suarez
- Russia warns Europe over re-selling gas to Ukraine
- US stock futures head lower
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- World Cup quarters for Costa Rica or Greece
- AP: Caesars says it will close Showboat in August
- Bulgarian bank hit by run, 2nd in a week
- US Mideast envoy quits after attempt at peace deal
- Syrian opposition asks for help in 2-front fight
- Stocks open mixed on Wall Street
- Ireland's ex-richest man ordered to sell assets
- Man United signs teenage defender Luke Shaw
- World-Cup-Digest, AP
- Haiti ex-president Leslie Manigat has died
- Kaiser Chiefs kick off Glastonbury Festival
- US to open DEA office in Guyana, fight drug trade
- Brazil sniper nearly shot policeman at WCup game
- Singapore paper sees political connotations in Zhang's visit
- NY judge stages 11th-hour Argentina debt hearing
- Bacardi Limited Names New Regional Presidents for Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa
- Upstate NY museum builds Wright gas station
- Steady job growth boosts US consumer confidence
- Finland finds pair guilty of mass murder plot
- UAE-based company to invest in Belgrade river zone
- Pope Francis again cancels event, citing illness
- China aims to share economic fruits with Taiwan: Zhang Zhijun
- Kosovo terror suspects in 30-day detention
- Nigeria will travel for game amid row reports
- Growing up soccer: 5 stories from American fans
- Fan Force to run Stefan Wilson in IndyCar in 2015
- Emin's messy bed could fetch million at auction
- Consensus reached on offices should be implemented: Zhang
- Canada urged to abide by WTO norms on anti-dumping issues
- Taipei mayor talks of ROC during Beijing visit
- Islamic State claims Lebanon suicide bombing
- BC--Financial Markets,ADVISORY
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory
- Djokovic says 'nothing damaged' after hard fall
- 'Friends' star Cox to marry Northern Irish rocker
- Protests force Chinese minister to alter Taiwan schedule
- GOLDEN MELODY: Lifetime Contribution Award goes to Peng Kuo-hua
- Launch of new Russian space rocket aborted
- FIFA: World Cup teams must prove players are paid
- Sinatra's first license fetches $15K at auction
- Brazilian trades in 1950 ticket for 2014 final
- Review: Equalizer apps work better than Clari-Fi
- Soccer-golf hybrid sport gaining foothold in US
- Sinatra's first license fetches $15K at auction
- US midfielder Jones has broken nose as expected
- New NYC museum explores death, all things morbid
- Thai coup leader sets polls for October 2015
- Nigeria girl among thousands of divorced children
- Floods force evacuation of 200,000 in Paraguay
- Stocks trade mixed on Wall Street
- NY officials: LI dropped for immigrant relocation
- Speedy striker Robben starring at World Cup
- Bryan brothers win 1st-round match at Wimbledon
- UNESCO: Mali restoration project short $8 million
- Brazil rails at notion of World Cup referee bias
- Tea party official in Cochran photos case dies
- UNESCO: Mali restoration project short $8 million
- FIFA, players' union agree Suarez needs treatment
- Cosmic caffeine: Astronauts getting espresso maker
- Official: Armed drones guard US interests in Iraq
- US lawmakers press Obama to drop ambassador pick
- Prosecutor: Diplomat ordered Monaco heiress killed
- Kompany uncertain to make US game at World Cup
- Cosmic caffeine: Astronauts getting espresso maker
- Matt Lauer: His question to GM boss wasn't sexist
- Team of the World Cup after the group stage
- Mexican law enforcement chopper fires in Arizona
- Carmakers to build $1.4 billion Mexico plant
- Obama pressed to withdraw Norway ambassador pick
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Official: Armed drones guard US interests in Iraq
- Soccer gets boost in US from young, informed fans
- Kvitova beats V Williams in 3 sets at Wimbledon
- Swedish Prince Carl Philip engaged to former model
- 'Candomble' seer says gods with Brazil team
- NextEra Energy Partners surges in market debut
- NextEra Energy Partners surges in market debut
- Sakho doubtful for World Cup match vs Nigeria
- Cyprus seen potential new gas conduit for Europe
- US shooter's dad hopes to prevent killings
- Bacary Sagna talks up France's World Cup chances
- Homeless man charged in US priest's killing
- France lashes out at Iranian opposition group
- Nigeria girl among thousands of divorced children
- Brazil showing some nerves ahead of Chile match
- A look at Iraq's key political players
- Canada sees landmark ruling on Aboriginals, land
- Nigeria girl among thousands of divorced children
- Aussies share 2nd-round lead at Quicken Loans
- Prosecutors move to drop charges against Al-Arian
- Talking to princess' sis part of Lauer's busy week
- US adoption agency closing after suspension
- Colombia mayors restrict World Cup merrymaking
- Battling Hewitt sets record for 5-set matches
- US adoption agency closing after suspension
- Colombia mayors regulate World Cup merrymaking
- Yemen ceasefire breached as violence flares anew
- Murray breezes into Wimbledon 4th round
- Amid the pay chaos, Africa makes World Cup history
- No mention of Suarez by Colombia's Pekerman
- West Indies vs New Zealand Test Scores
- IMF's Lagarde expresses confidence in Jamaica
- Court: Chiropractic college must accommodate blind
- West Indies 169-2 vs NZ in 3rd test, 124 behind
- Wheat rises ahead of closely watched report
- Obama sends best wishes for Muslim holy month
- Sinatra's first license fetches $15K at auction
- BC-Sunday Spotlight,ADVISORY
- Refugees in stand-off with police at Berlin school
- Kaka says Fred and Jo can do the job
- Hilton Worldwide Completes $2.3 Billion Secondary Offering
- Libya buries slain prominent activist
- Colombian soccer fans stabbed in Brazil robbery
- Court rules Wal-Mart must compensate workers
- US stocks manage tiny gains, end week lower
- Court rules Wal-Mart must compensate workers
- FIFA confirms model Bundchen's role at final
- Syrian rebels buckling in face of jihadis
- Chile injury concerns before Cup match vs Brazil
- Airlines checking engine bolts on Embraer jets
- Puerto Rico public corporations hit by downgrades
- Libya buries slain prominent activist
- Wimbledon at a glance
- How the Dow Jones industrial average did Friday
- Men exonerated in Central Park jogger case speak
- Syrian rebels likely to receive US aid
- Anna Wood returning to her roots in new TV series
- Langer takes lead at Senior Players
- Langer takes lead at Senior Players
- Pitch invader caught at France's training session
- Uruguay coach resigns FIFA position over Suarez
- Pitch invader caught at France's training session
- A not-uncommon 'View': Hosts exiting this show
- V Williams exits Wimbledon after 3-set battle
- Power outage affects much of Venezuela
- Host Brazil takes center stage at World Cup
- Givenchy explodes plane for Paris menswear show
- NHL salary cap rises to $69 million
- US hopes to boost World Cup attack against Belgium
- 5 things at Wimbledon: Swiss double on Saturday
- Navy: Human error partly to blame for drone crash
- BP seeks return of 'overpayments' in oil spill
- San Francisco parking app refuses shut-down order
- TV exec sues over withdrawn child sex abuse case
- US prosecutor objects to suggestion in deadly fire
- US Border Patrol reschedules flights to California
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- ON THIS DAY: Blanc saves France with 'golden goal'
- 2 pageant winners lose crowns in separate mix-ups
- Court grants stay of Indiana gay marriage ruling
- Saturday, July 5
- GM issues 3 more recalls covering 474,000 vehicles
- Keselowski's track record earns Kentucky pole
- Bobby Womack, singer with brave 2nd act, dies
- Wie a shot off leader Sharp at NW Arkansas
- Bobby Womack, singer with brave 2nd act, dies
- Last day of Zhang's visit to Taiwan cut short after security scare
- 70 vigilantes arrested in western Mexico
- Panthers take Ekblad with No. 1 pick in NHL draft
- World medical tourism congress ends on high note in Taipei
- Facebook: NYC prosecutors got data on 381 users
- -World-Cup-Digest, AP
- NASCAR Nationwide-John R. Elliott HERO Campaign 300 Results
- NASCAR Nationwide-John R. Elliott HERO Campaign 300 Results
- Panama court frees captain of seized N Korea ship
- Panama court frees captain of seized N Korea ship
- Railway electrification brings Taitung closer for tourists
- Railway electrification brings Taitung closer for tourists
- Outstanding home mortgages hit 10-year high in May
- NASA to test Mars 'flying saucer' vehicle on Earth
- US Mideast envoy quits after attempt at peace deal
- Kerry: Syrian moderate rebels could help in Iraq
- AP PHOTOS: Die-hard fans bring color to World Cup
- Argentina's vice president charged with bribery
- Mexico's coach theatrical style excites World Cup
- More than 1,200 Chinese evacuated from north Iraq
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Fiji thrashes Cook Islands, qualifies for WCup
- MLS Standings
- Fiji thrashes Cook Islands, qualifies for WCup
- Clash of values mires Thailand in cycle of coups
- Global notebook shipments up over 6% in May; Acer's gain 60%
- Belgium: One team, divided nation
- Baseball Capsules
- AP PHOTOS: Die-hard fans bring color to World Cup
- Old building collapses in India; at least 2 die
- Japanese Standings
- Replay reversal helps A's beat Marlins
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Economic Daily News: Preventing Taiwan from being locked into China
- Sporting KC wins at Portland, goes top of MLS East
- Bradley covering most ground of anyone in Brazil
- Iraq leaders under mounting pressure to pick PM
- Monsoon flooding kills 11 in India, maroons many
- Outlying Kinmen County to oversee frontline islets
- Russia accuses US of fueling Ukrainian crisis
- Chinese official cancels last stop due to security concerns
- Taiwan's railway system to be completely electrified by end-2020
- US takes gay rights global, despite unsure welcome
- Ice Poison wins Best Film award at Edinburgh film festival
- Japanese Results
- Woods misses the cut, and a 4-way tie for the lead
- Egypt: Bomb blast kills girl, wounds mother
- Russia: US, EU must combat Mideast 'terrorism'
- DPP mayor criticizes protests but party takes aim at police
- Hurricanes beat Crusaders 16-9 in Super Rugby
- Taiwan's economy on track to stable recovery: economists
- China must show good will by reducing military threat: official
- Hurricanes beat Crusaders 16-9 in Super Rugby
- Ghana removes sports minister after W Cup debacle
- Singapore gays rally to counter opposition
- Delta Electronics largest power management system supplier in Europe
- Pope tired but smiling amid new health concerns
- Dutch Grand Prix Results
- China says it will never seek regional hegemony
- Germany to spend more, stop borrowing next year
- Railway electrification brings Taitung closer for tourists (update)
- Protesters disrupt China envoy's Taiwan trip
- Blast kills 5 in ship-breaking yard in India
- Zhang urges both sides to cherish past achievements
- Taipei food show sets record for international buyers
- Blast kills 5 in ship-breaking yard in India
- Russia denies involvement in Polish tape scandal
- Dortmund windfall through share, sponsorship deal
- China-based lens supplier seeks primary listing on TWSE
- Waratahs beat Brumbies 39-8 in Super Rugby
- Bosnia marks end of Europe's violent century
- Zhang leaves Taiwan after winding up four-day visit
- Central bank forecast to keep rates steady throughout 2014
- Further observation needed on China's 'good will': DPP head
- After 32 years, Algeria seeks revenge vs. Germany
- Taipei mayor talks up travel to Taiwan on Beijing trip
- UK's Cameron hopes defeat abroad helps at home
- WIMBLEDON WATCH: Berdych walks away; dapper Becks
- Suarez told FIFA panel bite was not deliberate
- Judge nixes corruption plea for ex-Venice mayor
- Taiwanese company amazes world with dynamic flight theater
- Nigeria attack to test France in World Cup last 16
- Suarez told FIFA panel bite was not deliberate
- Taiwan promotes biotech industry at convention in U.S.
- Pakistan refugee crisis creates polio challenge
- Nadal battles back on a rainy day at Wimbledon
- Benghazi suspect in US law enforcement hands
- A look at how West Africa is combating Ebola
- Katy Perry's live show as sweet as cotton candy
- US states laud bilingualism with diploma seals
- 2 Ryanair jets collide on ground at London airport
- US probes Nissan cars for unwanted acceleration
- Marquez wins eighth race in a row at TT Assen
- Survey finds junior high Internet addiction on the rise
- Argentina's debt fight: What it is, why it matters
- Netherlands faces Mexico and humidity in World Cup
- David Luiz starts for Brazil, Vidal for Chile
- US Supreme Court to decide birth-control dispute
- Pelicans' nesting grounds in northern US shrinking
- Bobby Womack, R&B singer-songwriter, dies at 70
- Zhang visit a sign of normalizing cross-strait ties: academics
- Tsai Ing-wen: Security, freedom both key in handling cross-strait visits
- Capacity expansion benefits evident for Taiwan PCB
- Chen Wei-ting to Hong Kong for Tuesday demonstration
- Chen Wei-ting attempts another flight to Hong Kong (update)
- Hau Lung-bin meets Zhang Zhijun in Beijing
- President departs for Panama, El Salvador
- Taiwan expresses regret over deportation of activist by Hong Kong
- Bush's daughter leads global health group
- UN chief 'adopts' lion cub in Kenya
- Bush's daughter leads global health group
- Kreuziger dropped from Tinkoff-Saxo Tour line-up
- Cabaye warns team against World Cup overconfidence
- BRAZIL BEAT: Businesses brace for protests
- Windies stall on 240-5 on 3rd day, 53 behind
- WCup-Yellow Card
- WCup-Goalflash
- Blues crush Force 40-14, 1st away win in 2 years
- How the legal process may unfold in Benghazi case
- 2015 Rugby World Cup Pools
- Sharapova advances to Wimbledon's 4th round
- WCup-Yellow Card
- Lukas Podolski to miss Germany's match vs. Algeria
- Springboks beat Scotland 55-6
- Brazil and Chile 1-1 at halftime at World Cup
- Springboks outclass Scotland 55-6
- Germany: we shouldn't be target of revenge
- Yemen troops foil attack on hospital, 6 killed
- 2015 Rugby World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Egypt's army says "AIDS detector" needs more tests
- Larrazabal 3 shots clear in BMW International Open
- Yemen troops foil attack on hospital, 6 killed
- Moses trains as Nigeria refocus on football
- Larrazabal 3 shots clear in BMW International Open
- Grand Prix of Houston 1 Results
- World Cup's Muslim players consider Ramadan fast
- WCup-Brazil-Chile,ADVISORY
- US game seems made for Belgium's Hazard to shine
- Saudi deputy defense minister relieved of post
- Germany to play a friendly in Israel in March
- Roger Federer easily reaches Wimbledon's 4th round
- 3rd sex abuse lawsuit by ex-child model dropped
- From Morocco to Jakarta, Muslims mark Ramadan
- WCup-Brazil-Chile,ADVISORY
- WCup-Brazil-Chile Sums
- World Cup Glance
- WCup-Scoring Leaders
- Serena Williams loses in 3rd round at Wimbledon
- 2nd priest arrested for abuse in northern Mexico
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Underwater robot event ends at marine sanctuary
- Serena Williams loses in 3rd round at Wimbledon
- US man rows across Atlantic, reaches Caribbean
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Top US lawmaker pessimistic on immigration reform
- Forlan starts up front for Uruguay
- Protection sought for wild horses in US West
- Brazil's thin Cup win causes mass fan suffering
- Wade tells Heat he will become free agent
- 4 years after mistake, Cesar keeps Brazil alive
- No fear for Mexico against Netherlands
- Chile's jinx against Brazil remains in place
- 4 years after mistake, Cesar keeps Brazil alive
- Neymar, Julio Cesar to the rescue for Brazil
- Australian Rugby League Results
- Australian Football League Results
- Colombia leads Uruguay 1-0 at halftime
- Oh Canada: Raonic, Bouchard advance at Wimbledon
- Chicago World Series Triathlon Results
- Neymar has swollen thigh after Chile match
- Unexpected turns befall Paris menswear shows
- American forward Altidore trains on own again
- Jorgensen wins Chicago triathlon
- Wimbledon Seeds Fared
- US referee Geiger to handle France vs Nigeria
- Serena Williams-Grand Slams in 2014
- Langer still in command at Senior Players
- WCup-Yellow Card
- Geiger 1st US referee in World Cup knockout rounds
- Costa Ricans downplay favored status vs. Greece
- West Indies vs New Zealand Test Scores
- WCup-Yellow Card
- WCup-Colombia-Uruguay Sums
- Brazil strikers continue to struggle at World Cup
- WCup-Colombia-Uruguay Sums,1st Ld-Writethru
- Huertas leads Colombian sweep of Houston podium
- Brazil strikers continue to struggle at World Cup
- Reeds builds 2-shot lead at Congressional
- WCup-Colombia-Uruguay Sums,2nd Ld-Writethru
- Super Rugby Summaries
- Wimbledon at a glance
- 1 dead, 7 fishermen missing in Honduras ship wreck
- D DaMarcus Beasley making most of fourth World Cup
- Wie leads rain-delayed NW Arkansas Championship
- Geelong edge Essendon in AFL, Sydney wins again
- Wie leads rain-delayed NW Arkansas Championship
- Shell-Pennzoil Grand Prix of Houston 1 Results
- 12,600-year-old remains of infant reburied in US
- World Cup Capsules
- Swiss forward Gavranovic out with knee injury
- Waratahs go top in Super Rugby in Sharks' absence
- Report: World Cup fan stabbed at Fan Fest in Rio
- ON THIS DAY: Pele inspires Brazil to 1st World Cup
- Altercation marks halftime of Brazil-Chile match
- Column: Victory shows Brazil's limitations
- Waratahs go top in Super Rugby in Sharks' absence
- Greece coach: Why don't Brazilians like us?
- Sunday, July 6
- Yonhap: North Korea again fires missiles
- Forlan not ready to leave international game
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Seoul: North Korea fires more short-range missiles
- WNBA Standings
- FIFA keeping punishments to a minimum at World Cup
- Suarez idolized, not blamed for Uruguay's exit
- Cronulla ends scoring drought, beats Brisbane
- Rick Ross arrested after concert in US
- Cronulla ends scoring drought, beats Brisbane
- Toliver, Parker rally Sparks past Shock in OT
- Netherlands face Mexico in 2nd round of World Cup
- Official says Obama to seek $2B for border control
- Sweden's Sebastian K breaks trotting record
- Sweden's Sebastian K breaks trotting record
- Keselowski wins for 2nd time at Kentucky Speedway
- Baseball Capsules
- Darvish dazzles in Rangers 5-0 win over Twins
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Quaker State 400 Results
- JJ Lin, Penny Tai claim top Golden Melody honors
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Quaker State 400 Results
- Crawford stops Gamboa, keeps lightweight belt
- Tartt, Goodwin awarded Carnegie medals
- Crawford stops Gamboa, keeps lightweight belt
- Obama to seek $2 billion for border control
- Mars 'flying saucer' splashes back down after test
- Ma to depart for Panama late Sunday
- Benghazi suspect pleads not guilty before judge
- 2 buildings topple in India, killing at least 20
- American League Leaders
- American League Standings
- National League Standings
- National League Leaders
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Israel strikes Gaza militant sites
- Napoli HR off Tanaka in 9th, Red Sox edge Yankees
- Two frontline islets in Kinmen to open for tourism
- Sounders beat DC, Crew postpone after lightning
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Napoli HR off Tanaka in 9th, Red Sox edge Yankees
- African migrants protest Israeli treatment
- From Morocco to Jakarta, Muslims mark Ramadan
- Iraq forces look to claw back city from insurgents
- Deutsche Bank raises Largan price target on good growth outlook
- In southern Brazil, Germany gets World Cup support
- China Times: Road to eternal peace still long
- Pakistani couple killed over love marriage
- Cruise ship returns to Seattle following fire
- Ko Wen-je: mayoral campaign will cost less than NT$80 million
- Cruise ship returns to Seattle following fire
- Kreuziger denies passport anomalies due to doping
- Wreckage of British ship S.S. Sobraon found
- Pope leads long Vatican Mass after health setbacks
- Ma's peace plan still seen as viable answer to East China Sea rows
- Big turnout in HK democracy vote as Beijing fumes
- Zhang describes his Taiwan trip as 'a successful visit'
- Taiwanese activist deported from Hong Kong after entry denied
- Iran resumes auto exports to Russia
- Studies question UN strategies to save mothers
- Studies question UN strategies to save mothers
- Isinbayeva gives birth, as she promised at worlds
- 500 migrants fail to breach Spain's Melilla border
- Egypt moves to restrict Ramadan sermons
- Israeli field may supply gas to Egypt facility
- U.S. congressman to discuss security issues at conference in Taiwan
- Pistorius trial to resume after psychiatric tests
- US vs Belgium for place in World Cup quarterfinals
- French minister decries planned tourist tax hike
- Zanotti wins BMW International Open in playoff
- Argentina tries to find new ways to score at Cup
- FIFA confirms David Luiz as Brazil's scorer
- Zanotti wins BMW International Open in playoff
- Ukrainian soldiers call for lifting of ceasefire
- BC-BC--World-Cup-Digest, BC
- Singapore to host expanded WTA Finals in October
- Big 4 around Wimbledon's Week 2, not so for women
- Gunmen torch churches, kill scores in Nigeria
- BMW International Open Results
- Drake, Beyonce, Jay Z lead at BET Awards
- Benghazi suspect's court case could offer clarity
- 'Designing Women' star Meshach Taylor dies at 67
- Gay Pride parades set to step off around world
- Wimbledon at a glance
- Mars 'flying saucer' splashes down after NASA test
- Van Persie back for Netherlands against Mexico
- Rana, Corbis win Ironman Austria triathlon
- 'Designing Women' star Meshach Taylor dies at 67
- Rana, Corbis win Ironman Austria triathlon
- Atlantic City casino shutdown needed, analysts say
- Taiwan News Morning Briefing - June 30
- Taiwan trio to compete in One FC: War of Dragons
- Ko Wen-je pans blue spending in Taipei mayor’s race
- Hon Hai announces investment in SK C&C
- Accusations fly over white paint throwing incident (Update)
- Koo Kwan-min: Making nice with Zhang Zhijun is not enough
- Financial services cash dividends hit new high
- Supreme Court rejects Yuanta founder’s appeal over 2005 structural note scandal
- Foreign investors make net purchases of NT$19 billion
- Johnson Health growth to continue for 3 years
- Weltrend product applications boost performance
- Taiwan star Vivian Hsu marries Singaporean businessman
- Premier presides over handover of frontline islets
- Taiwanese women marry Muslims of Middle East
- Eight-year-old girl acts as translator for parents
- Philippines on alert for terror attack
- NJ man 1st US referee in World Cup knockout rounds
- New Orleans police: 9 hurt in Bourbon St. shooting
- Philippines on alert for terror attack
- Donovan helps Gonzalez with World Cup tips
- Brazil tries to regroup for World Cup quarters
- 2 injured in fan clashes at Maracana Stadium
- Nation back behind harmonious France at World Cup
- West Indies v New Zealand scores
- Despite grousing, US voters rarely fire lawmakers
- Brazil tries to regroup for World Cup quarters
- NZ controls 3rd test, leads West Indies by 236
- Lotos Rally Poland Results
- US Border Patrol has many agents _ in wrong places
- NASA to launch global warming satellite after loss
- 'Transformers' unearths $100M at box office
- 5 things at Wimbledon: Manic Monday
- Netherlands and Mexico 0-0 at halftime
- NASA to launch global warming satellite after loss
- Governor: New York can end HIV crisis by 2020
- WCup-Goalflash
- Brazil's World Cup win bests Super Bowl on Twitter
- Mormon gay-rights advocate facing excommunication
- WCup-Yellow Card
- Israeli leader calls for independent Kurdistan
- Trial to begin for Boston bombing suspect's friend
- IndyCar fines Andretti for ignoring order
- WCup-Yellow Card
- WCup-Goalflash
- WCup-Scoring Leaders
- WCup-Netherlands-Mexico Sums,1st Ld-Writethru
- Poll: White, rich fill World Cup stadiums
- Iraqi Christians return to villages
- Obama: Battle-hardened militants pose threat to US
- NHL teams turn focus to free agents after draft
- Costa Rica makes 2 changes for Greece in World Cup
- Africa defies chaos to thrive at World Cup
- Robben falls theatrically to earn decisive penalty
- NHL teams turn focus to free agents after draft
- Germany considers itself warned for Algeria clash
- World Cup Glance
- Dutch advance with late penalty over Mexico
- Dolly Parton thrills crowd at Glastonbury Festival
- Obama picks ex-P&G head to lead Veterans Affairs
- Mexico blames ref for extending 2nd-round curse
- Marine who disappeared in Iraq in 2004 back in US
- Pakistani education advocate wins Liberty Medal
- Costa Rica, Greece 0-0 at halftime at World Cup
- Pakistani education advocate wins Liberty Medal
- Bad Tweet: Dutch airline angers Mexico soccer fans
- WCup-Yellow Card
- WCup-Yellow Card
- Pala Investments Leadership Changes
- Bad Tweet: Dutch airline angers Mexico soccer fans
- "Thin is in" on final day of Paris menswear
- WCup-Red Card
- WCup-Yellow Card
- 5 things to know about Belgium ahead of US clash
- Zendaya no longer playing Aaliyah in TV film
- WCup-Yellow Card
- WCup-Costa Rica-Greece,ADVISORY
- Algerian ref Haimoudi picked for US-Belgium match
- US World Cup players buoyed by large audience
- Langer wins Senior Players in playoff
- Ochoa the standout for valiant Mexicans
- Pagenaud wins 2nd race of Houston doubleheader
- Langer wins Senior Players in playoff
- WCup-Costa Rica-Greece,ADVISORY
- Pagenaud wins 2nd race of Houston doubleheader
- Bill Clinton tours peanut depot in central Haiti
- WCup-Costa Rica-Greece Sums
- Algeria coach: fasting up to players at World Cup
- Bill Clinton tours peanut depot in central Haiti
- World Cup: Europe vs Africa in 2nd-round matches
- Shell-Pennzoil Grand Prix of Houston 2 Results
- WCup-Costa Rica-Greece Sums,1st Ld-Writethru
- Lebanese cheer Mexico defender of Lebanese origin
- Lewis shoots 65 to win NW Arkansas Championship
- Navas carries Costa Rica to World Cup quarters
- Rose overcomes late mistake at Congressional
- Rose overcomes late mistake at Congressional
- Lewis shoots 65 to win NW Arkansas Championship
- Baseball Capsules
- Costa Rica celebrates World Cup win over Greece
- World Cup Capsules
- Greg Owen wins Web.com Tour event
- England's Greg Owen wins Web.com Tour event
- AP PHOTOS: Gay pride celebrations around the world
- China jails 113 in ethnic Xinjiang region
- MSCI Completes Factor Indexes Research Study for World
- Japan manufacturing output edges up in May
- LPGA Tour-NW Arkansas Championship Scores
- ON THIS DAY: Brazil wins 5th World Cup title
- Monday, July 7
- WNBA Capsules
- Japan manufacturing output edges up in May
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Spain's Gomez wins ITU World Triathlon in Chicago
- N. Korea preparing to indict 2 American tourists
- Major League Soccer Standings
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- N. Korea preparing to indict 2 American tourists
- -World Cup Digest, AP
- Philippine court gives not guilty plea for senator
- Santos on his sending off: Ref had double standard
- Australia, NZ likely to play 1st night test
- Diplomat evades sex charges in New Zealand
- Australia, NZ likely to play 1st night test
- President Ma arrives in Honolulu
- McInerney scores twice, Impact beat Dynamo 3-0
- Toshiba Elevator Establishing Engineering Center at Kuala Lumpur
- China Times: Taiwan will not become a 'second Hong Kong'
- 1 killed in mosque attack in Thailand's south
- Karagounis bows out as Greece heads home
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America
- Minaj at BET Awards: I was recently near death
- Asian stock markets inch higher
- Australian Catholic bishop accused of abusing boy
- Australian Catholic bishop accused of abusing boy
- New UN rights probe intensifies pressure on SLanka
- New UN rights probe intensifies pressure on SLanka
- Kershaw strikes out 13 as Dodgers blast Cards 6-0
- Bumpy road ahead for legal pot in US state
- Fans lose things, get robbed amid exuberance
- Philips to separate its LED parts arm
- Zhang's visit helps cement cross-strait ties: Ma
- Dozens stranded when SeaWorld ride malfunctions
- AP PHOTOS: Gay pride celebrations around the world
- Filipino, US troops hold drills near disputed sea
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Taiwan shares close higher
- Enea AB: Cancellation of Shares
- Huge crowds upset with China expected for HK rally
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Italy navy finds 30 corpses in migrant boat
- N. Korea wants cancellation of S. Korea-US drills
- China importer scraps plan to sell Clinton memoir
- Rescuers dig for survivors in collapsed building
- Landslide in SW China leaves 1 dead, 15 missing
- Toshiba and GDF SUEZ Complete NuGen Deal Europe's Largest New Nuclear Energy Project
- Russian cameraman 5th journalist killed in Ukraine
- BC-Earnings Reports,ADVISORY
- Owner of sunken ferry blamed for 5 earlier crashes
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Al-Qaida splinter declares new Islamic caliphate
- SKF signs three-year engineering solutions deal with Argos in Colombia
- Ukraine's Lviv withdraws bid for 2022 Winter Games
- Tunisia says diplomats kidnapped in Libya free
- MAC defends security measures during Wang-Zhang meet in Kaohsiung
- Electronic payment usage remains low in Taiwan: Visa Taiwan
- Ukraine's Lviv withdraws bid for 2022 Winter Games
- Aguirre set to replace Zaccheroni as Japan coach
- New medical tourism service offers aerial tours
- Pistorius trial resumes after psychiatric tests
- CHMP Recommends EU Approval of VIZAMYL? (Flutemetamol F18 Injection) for PET Imaging of Beta Amyloid Plaque
- Russian navy sails to France for warship training
- Aguirre set to replace Zaccheroni as Japan coach
- Reports: Pistorius not mentally ill during killing
- Israeli army: 14 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza
- Israeli army: 14 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza
- Edwards
- EU clears Bulgaria's credit line to shore up banks
- Oil price weakens ahead of China data
- Pakistan begins ground offensive against militants
- Blast wounds 3 near Egypt's presidential palace
- Explosion in busy part of Somali capital kills 2
- Presidential Office clarifies apparent gaffe by Ma
- Google Glass taking fans closer to the action
- Thailand revokes passports of 2 anti-coup leaders
- Eurozone inflation stuck at low 0.5 percent
- Displaced Iraqis fight over food for Ramadan
- China charges 4 in train station knife attack
- Strike cripples rail service in Belgium
- Taiwan hoping to break monopoly of Chinese, Hong Kong travel agents
- Syria activists: heavy rebel infighting near Iraq
- Andy Coulson to face new trial on hacking charges
- China to re-open embassy in Somalia closed in '91
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei forex
- Andy Coulson to face new trial on hacking charges
- GSMA Announces mHealth Partnership across Sub-Saharan Africa
- France retreats on teaching boy-girl equality
- U.S. FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to PradaxaR (dabigatran etexilate) specific investigational antidote
- Keys out of Wimbledon with left thigh injury
- Premier presides over handover of frontline islets
- Electronic payment usage remains low in Taiwan: Visa Taiwan (update)
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Nishikori advances to 4th round at Wimbledon
- Possibiliy of landing visas for Chinese visitors to outlying islands
- U.S. chef on culinary exchange promotes American food in Taiwan
- Former Chinese military leader to be prosecuted
- Ukraine's president faces decision on cease-fire
- Europe News Digest
- Benghazi case unfolds against political backdrop
- US World Cup players buoyed by large audience
- Taiwan shares hit 6 1/2-year high, led by electronics
- Ukraine's president faces decision on cease-fire
- Quintiles
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Bosh tells Heat he opts out
- Suspects sought after 9 shot in New Orleans
- Inter Milan to retire Zanetti's No. 4 shirt
- PPG Industries buying Mexico's Comex for $2.3B
- Spain's new king and queen invite pope to visit
- The 6 most memorable moments from the BET Awards
- Diplomat evades sex charges in New Zealand
- John Verdon's cleverness shines in new thriller
- Greek court orders another Golden Dawn MP jailed
- Wawrinka through to 4th round at Wimbledon
- Obama taps business exec to run troubled agency
- Wozniacki out of Wimbledon in 4th round
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon,Rain Delay,ADVISORY
- U.S., Taiwan, Japan lawmakers to discuss security issues at forum
- Israeli official closes Tel Aviv shops on sabbath
- PPG Industries buying Mexico's Comex for $2.3B
- Marine accused of desertion back in US custody
- Grand Central entrance named after ex-first lady
- AP PHOTOS: Gay pride celebrations around the world
- US motorcycle racer dies from injuries in wreck
- Poet offers literary feast in 'A Moveable Famine'
- Thousands rally against greater Japanese arms role
- Kaka rescinds contract with AC Milan
- TreeHouse Foods buying Flagstone Foods for $860M
- French city bans foreign flags during World Cup
- US stock futures drift ahead of opening bell
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Liberia vows prosecution for hiding Ebola patients
- Korean actress steps up to help Taiwanese infant
- Macedonian court jails 6 over Easter lake killings
- US court won't allow Madoff trustee to sue banks
- US court rejects Arab Bank's plea in terror suits
- Ex-Opera director Holender still calling the tunes
- Devon Energy selling some US assets for $2.3B
- Monty Python shows aim for Jagger-like energy jolt
- US court rejects Google appeal in snooping case
- US stocks open mostly lower; PPG rises
- Devon Energy selling some US assets for $2.3B
- US court won't weigh claims vs. bin Laden kin
- US court won't hear dispute over fuel standard
- US court will consider deadlines for suing gov't
- US court rejects challenge to gay therapy ban
- Meg Gardiner's latest thriller is her best yet
- US court weighs gov't duty to settle bias claims
- GM won't limit ignition switch crash compensation
- -World Cup Digest, AP
- GM won't limit ignition switch crash compensation
- Contracts to buy US homes up sharply in May
- Facebook's score: 1 billion World Cup interactions
- EU's Barroso urges Albanians to unite over reforms
- Scolari: Young Brazil squad feeling the pressure
- GM won't limit ignition switch crash compensation
- One down, more to follow in Chinese corruption crackdown: scholar
- Entertainer Rolf Harris guilty of indecent assault
- Robert Downey Jr.'s son arrested on drug charges
- At a glance: GM ignition switch compensation plan
- Justices: Can't make employers cover contraception
- Jury selection begins for marathon suspect friend
- Justices: Can't make employers cover contraception
- Starbucks chair co-writing book on military vets
- '13 Wimbledon runner-up Lisicki beats Ivanovic
- National coffers owed NT$95.7 billion for fiscal 2014
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory
- Amanda Bynes' New York bong-tossing case dismissed
- Entertainer Rolf Harris guilty of indecent assault
- Family of detained American fearful of prison term
- Justices: Can't make employers cover contraception
- Bouchard reaches Wimbledon quarterfinals
- Judge to determine scope of trial on Clippers sale
- Woman shot at US gun show doesn't blame vendor
- Body found in Texas near border was Guatemalan boy
- The stories of 12 Japanese abducted by North Korea
- Congressman changes course, will seek re-election
- Uruguay president blasts FIFA ban as 'fascist'
- Cuba prosecutors seek 15 years for Canadian man
- US violin theft suspect expected to plead guilty
- Review: 'Remedy' offers 7-part harmony and more
- Despite 52 aces, Isner loses to Lopez at Wimbledon
- New minimum wage hits the road but talk turns to 'living wage'
- Culture Ministry urges protection of objects on sunken British ship
- Uruguay president blasts FIFA ban as 'fascist'
- Giroud starts for France vs. Nigeria at World Cup
- Jungle ruins and sea life await in tiny Belize
- Argentina hits debt deadline, but not yet default
- Belgium's Defour gets 1-match ban for red card
- Manager of popular Brazil hostel found dead
- Obama seeks power to return immigrant children
- EU slashes mobile data roaming fees by 55 percent
- Prosecutors demand trial for wife of Czech ex-PM
- Taiwan News Morning Briefing – July 1
- UKAI Legendary Cuisine: Michelin-star Excellence at Regent
- Epistar and Formosa Epitaxy shares surge on merger news
- Student leaders not indicted for street protest
- Pianist Ruibin Chen to perform at the Hollywood Bowl July 5
- Mega and First will not merge under new financial policy
- Ko complains about difficult fundraising
- Holding on to broken promises: Hong Kong marches July 1
- Notebook and TV light guide plate shipments drive Global Lighting performance
- Tsai, Su support Hong Kong protest
- Taipei City Government cultivates new immigrants as tour guides
- Chinese-born new immigrant Liang Hsiao-hung is good at cooking
- Review: Country rapper Colt Ford brings the party
- Dutch adds $34M to budget to tackle Syria fighters
- Robben free to play on despite 'diving' comments
- WIMBLEDON WATCH: A nap to relax
- Stocks drift at start of holiday-shortened week
- Floods force thousands to evacuate in Argentina
- Rapid Vienna says Boyd to join Red Bull Leipzig
- Brazil spokesman gets one-game ban at World Cup
- Railroad in explosion has its Canadian assets sold
- BRAZIL BEAT: Argentina coach won't reveal lineup
- Argentina practicing penalties before Swiss match
- West Indies 72-3, chasing 308 in 3rd test vs NZ
- US soldier suspected of slaying Panamanian woman
- Robben says he won't change despite penalty furor
- Successors to the prophet: Islam's caliphates
- Critical forum may end with Cuban magazine changes
- Italian football to elect new head in August
- Critical forum may end with Cuban magazine changes
- White House: Court ruling risks women's health
- Zero US men, women reach Wimbledon's round of 16
- Successors to the prophet: Islam's caliphates
- France and Nigeria 0-0 at halftime at World Cup
- Bouchard leads way into women's quarterfinals
- Obama says US supporting Chilean solar power plant
- 'The King and I' slated for Broadway in March
- Brazil finds artworks smuggled from US worth $4.5M
- Ex-BP exec to be tried on US obstruction charge
- US says Jozy Altidore available to play vs Belgium
- Ex-BP exec can be tried on US obstruction charge
- Documents: Blackwater guards were out of control
- Celeb birthdays for the week of July 6-12
- Suarez apologizes for biting opponent at World Cup
- Belgium's Steven Defour will sit out against US
- Netherlands defense holding up well at World Cup
- Belgium putting a Hazard in front of US in Brazil
- WCup-France-Nigeria Sums
- Turkey does not want 'tattered and divided' Iraq
- Defending champ Murray in Wimbledon quarterfinals
- World Cup Glance
- Algeria fined $56K for fireworks at World Cup game
- WCup-France-Nigeria Sums,1st Ld-Writethru
- Toronto mayor returns to work after rehab stay
- Enyeama ruins his World Cup with error vs France
- Review: Thicke may win wife back with 'Paula'
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon,Rain Delay,ADVISORY
- AP source: Kidd to Bucks after Nets agree to deal
- Makarova beats '12 Wimbledon runner-up Radwanska
- Toronto mayor returns to work after rehab stay
- AP source: Kidd to Bucks after Nets agree to deal
- Toronto mayor returns to work after rehab stay
- 13-year sentence for man who tried to aid al-Qaida
- Delta jet returns to Jamaica after fluid leak
- US coach Klinsmann concerned with Algerian referee
- Surprise factor gone, but Costa Rica still on roll
- US general: Russian arms likely used in shootdowns
- Delta jet returns to Jamaica after fluid leak
- GM recalls 7.6 million cars for ignition switches
- West Indies v New Zealand scores
- Surprise factor gone, but Costa Rica still on roll
- Yosemite celebrates 150th anniversary
- Signed ticket from Gehrig retirement hits auction
- GM recalls 7.6 million cars for ignition switches
- Greece giving up World Cup bonus
- A&E filming new reality show on Connecticut island
- Mustafi starts in defense for Germany vs. Algeria
- Grand Central entrance named after ex-first lady
- Italy: Genoa port to dismantle crippled Concordia
- Zahlavova Strycova leaves doping ban behind
- WCup-Scoring Leaders
- Soybeans and corn slump after government report
- Study: Plastic debris widespread on ocean surface
- Bryan Cranston leaves 'All the Way' on a new high
- Nigerian military busts abducted girls terror cell
- Russia asks UN to stop Syrian terrorist oil sales
- Play of 'The War of the Roses' coming to Broadway
- World Cup mascot fails to cash in with FIFA
- Coach confident Swiss can stop Argentina's Messi
- Bittersweet end for Yobo's international career
- Play of 'The War of the Roses' coming to Broadway
- 21 people shot in NYC over the weekend
- Tropical Storm Elida forms off Mexican coast
- S&P 500 posts its sixth straight quarterly gain
- Djokovic beats Tsonga to reach quarterfinals
- Superior who led Legion through abuse turmoil dies
- Springsteen to debut short film on website July 9
- Madonna donating to gym in her hometown of Detroit
- Springsteen to debut short film on website July 9
- Obama condemns terror against teens in Mideast
- Tropical Storm Elida forms off Mexican coast
- 6.2 earthquake near Japan's Bonin islands
- Algeria and Germany 0-0 at halftime at World Cup
- Compton, Koepka among those headed to British Open
- 'Transformers' dominates box office with $100M
- UN chief condemns murder of Israeli teenagers
- French bank BNP guilty of US sanctions violations
- Pogba gets big-match World Cup goal France needed
- Q&A: Next steps in the Benghazi case
- Brief descriptions of Israeli teens found dead
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Wimbledon Road
- Drone access to US skies faces significant hurdles
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- French bank BNP guilty of US sanctions violations
- Brazil downplays Neymar injuries ahead of quarters
- Pinnacle Foods lets Hillshire out of sale pact
- Wimbledon at a glance
- New Zealand beats West Indies by 53 runs
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared Monday
- Fracking study finds new gas wells leak more
- Obama sending 200 more US troops to Iraq
- Numbers on GM recall for faulty ignition switches
- No sign of anthrax illness after US lab incident
- WCup-Germany-Algeria,ADVISORY
- WCup-Goalflash
- Cuba: Just 50 cars sold in 6 months under new law
- 5 things at Wimbledon: Sharapova returns to court
- Mom of Guam rampage suspect describes depression
- WCup-Yellow Card
- WCup-Germany-Algeria Sums
- World Cup Glance
- 'Community' rebounds with new episodes on Yahoo
- Chrysler adds 696,000 vehicles to ignition recall
- World Cup Capsules
- Obama hosts annual LGBT Pride Month celebration
- UN envoy: Pressure key to end South Sudan fighting
- Altidore, referee focus before US-Belgium game
- Soldiers kill 22 at warehouse in central Mexico
- World Cup kisses goodbye to Africa
- Court: Teen in Mexico shot by US agent had rights
- WCup-Germany-Algeria Sums,2nd Ld-Writethru
- American MF Joe Gyau moves to Dortmund II
- Soldiers kill 22 at warehouse in central Mexico
- Tuesday, July 8
- The Who plans 50th anniversary tour, new music
- World Cup: Messi back in action, US vs Belgium
- ON THIS DAY: France beats Brazil at 2006 World Cup
- Germany prevails over Algeria, but only just
- Jamaica's top cop retiring ahead of inquiry
- Gates says fixing education toughest challenge
- The Who plans 50th anniversary tour, new music
- Clippers sale hinges on legalities of family trust
- Algerian tensions break out after World Cup exit
- Germany prevails over Algeria, but only just
- Neuer's heroics save Germany's World Cup
- Taiwan shares open unchanged
- Goalkeeper shines for Algeria in World Cup loss
- Goalkeeper shines for Algeria in World Cup loss
- -World Cup Digest, AP
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Chinese oil pipeline burns; no deaths reported
- Bodies of missing Israeli teens found in West Bank
- China manufacturing grows for 1st time in 6 months
- President Ma arrives in Panama
- Chinese oil pipeline burns; no deaths reported
- Report: Lampard to join Australia's Melbourne City
- 'Glee'-type school music contest crowns winners
- Three to five storms expected to hit Taiwan this summer
- Indonesia's ex- top judge gets life for corruption
- Formosa Epitaxy shares jump on buy-out deal
- US admiral: Drills to help China, US work together
- Hon Hai's investment in SK C&C to bring new synergy: Merrill Lynch
- Academia Sinica holds biennial convocation
- China Times: Release spies to build mutual trust
- US admiral: Drills to help China, US work together
- New Zealand names Malaysian diplomat in sex case
- Japan-NK hold talks despite missile launch
- Bodies of missing Israeli teens found in West Bank
- New Zealand names Malaysian envoy in assault case
- Windows XP replacement to drive H2 notebook demand: Nomura
- Malaysia says will extradite suspect if necessary
- Van Gaal's substitutes key to Dutch success
- Seiko Instruments Launches New Automotive Voltage Detectors Capable of 125 Degree C Operation and 36V Input Voltage
- Turkish PM expected to seek presidential election
- Controversy looms for 101st Tour de France
- Big HK democracy rally fuelled by fury at Beijing
- 5 memorable World Cup chants
- More Taiwan-Japan security, military exchanges urged
- Japan's ruling bloc approves larger military role
- Malaysia says will extradite suspect if necessary
- Van Gaal's substitutes key to Dutch success
- Taiwan shares close up 0.52%
- Oil gains as China manufacturing improves
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Audit shows problems at Samsung suppliers in China
- Chen Kuo-hsiang appointed to new term as CNA chairman
- Angry fans declare South Korean soccer dead
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Shares of ASE hit almost 7-year high on upbeat prospects
- Chile court: US had role in 'Missing' killings
- Lou Vincent admits fixing, saying "I am a cheat'
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- UN: More than 2,400 killed in Iraq in June
- US sending 300 more US troops to Iraq
- World Cup a showcase for Taiwan textile industry's innovation
- Global Invacom: Revolutionary Chip-Set Drives New Generation of Global Satellite TV Distribution Products
- Obama to go it alone on immigration, pleasing few
- New recalls and questions about auto parts safety
- Numbers on GM recall for faulty ignition switches
- Your Top Plays for Today
- airweave Supplies Mattress Toppers to Players of the Brazilian National Football Team During the Final Tournament in 2014
- Baseball Capsules
- Mazda sets up Taiwan branch
- Davis grand slam lifts Tigers over A's
- Tropical depression forms off Florida coast
- Unilever and Celsis partnership wins Supply and Demand Chain Executive Top 100 Award
- Police seek help in Bourbon Street shooting
- Oil-producing Iran looks to solar to light future
- Local bourse hits over 6-year high on strong electronics
- Birth control ruling sparks political clash
- Court: Religious rights trump birth control rule
- Sarkozy detained in French corruption probe
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Transaero Airlines to launch direct Taipei-Moscow flights
- Car sales in Taiwan rise 23.4% in June
- 'Fault in Our Stars' Amsterdam bench missing
- Sarkozy detained in French corruption probe
- Cousteau prepares to end 'Mission 31' in Fla. Keys
- Pistorius trial hears testimony about screams
- 100 migrants rush Spanish border, 20 get across
- EU court upholds national green energy subsidies
- Explosion hits market in Nigerian city Maiduguri
- German unemployment rate down to 6.5 percent
- US ship arrives in Italy port for Syria weapons
- Eurozone unemployment unchanged at 11.6 percent
- Philippines to get 1st new fighter jets next year
- Depression near Florida expected to strengthen
- President Ma accorded high-level treatment in Panama: ambassador
- S. Korea dismisses N. Korean proposal as insincere
- Saudi Arabia names new intelligence chief
- New York City police to subway acrobats: Sit down
- Ma meets Panama's president, president-elect
- Visiting Japanese lawmakers support Taiwan's TPP bid
- Trade pacts with Japan, U.S. would reduce China worries: Siew
- European court upholds French ban on face veils
- Aquino: Honoring Aunor would be wrong drug message
- Presidency move comes with some peril for Erdogan
- Report: Jihadi group captures Syrian border town
- World Bank-Aided GNRC Plans Launch of Medi-Chopper Service in North-East India
- 10 riders to watch at the 2014 Tour de France
- Tourniquets make comeback with American police
- New EU Parliament set to elect Schulz as leader
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- USITC to probe alleged patent issues against Taiwanese firms
- China sentences accused cult leader to 4-year term
- Cameroon investigates World Cup fixing allegations
- Younis returns as Pakistan's cricket coach
- Chinese oil pipeline burns, thousands evacuated
- New EU Parliament elects Schulz as leader
- Liverpool signs Adam Lallana from Southampton
- EVA Air chair calls for realization of cross-strait transits
- Schwarzer signs new 1-year contract with Chelsea
- Land mine kills UN peacekeeper in northern Mali
- Gunfire breaks out in Ukrainian city of Donetsk
- Gasol brothers to lead Spain at World Cup
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Transaero Airlines to launch direct Taipei-Moscow flights (update)
- Egypt group claims palace blasts that killed 2
- Report: 58 killed in hospitals in S.Sudan conflict
- NASA scrubs launch of global warming satellite
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Richard Armitage goes from 'Hobbit' to 'Crucible'
- Rakitic eager to triumph with Barcelona
- Conviction of NYC cop cannibalism case overturned
- French Open finalist Halep into Wimbledon quarters
- Bishop in mob town seeks godfather moratorium
- Knox's ex-beau: Evidence points to my innocence
- Rolf Harris faces new allegations of abuse
- American Express Global Business Travel Announces Executive Appointments
- CoreLogic: US home prices rose more slowly in May
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Wondolowski a hero to the Native Americans
- Chrysler's US sales up 9 percent in June
- Survivors found days after India building collapse
- Germany ready to suffer costs for Russia sanctions
- New Taipei mayor hoping for more Taiwan-India cooperation
- KMT's Lien confident on Taipei mayor race despite unfavorable polls
- Cambodia frees Thai who challenged border claims
- Afghan official: election results might be delayed
- Pakistan vows to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries
- Ecclestone: Monza could be dropped from F1
- Broadway conjures magic with 'The Illusionists'
- STORY REMOVED: BC-US--Police Officer-Cannibalism
- Japan, N. Korea hold talks despite missile launch
- Guidewire Policy Administration Solution Named Best-In-Class Across All Research Categories by Independent Research Group
- Cameron Diaz bares all in 'Sex Tape' movie
- US dockworkers' contract expires, trade continues
- Cameron Diaz bares all in 'Sex Tape' movie
- US stock futures climb to start the new month
- US dockworkers' contract expires, trade continues
- Prosthetic leg found on US beach returned
- Brazil Supreme Court 1st black justice steps down
- Rights group sues Nigeria's leader over corruption
- Watergate as seen through eyes of Dick Cavett show
- Keane named assistant manager at Aston Villa
- Milder weather forecast from Wednesday
- US justices act in other health law mandate cases
- Iraqi Kurds dig frontier around disputed areas
- Report: Data flaws dog US health law sign-ups
- Quiznos emerges from bankruptcy
- AGCO
- Austrian sentenced for Islamic radical training
- Russia abandons year-round daylight-saving time
- Federer eases into Wimbledon quarters
- US Justices act in other health law mandate cases
- Stocks open higher ahead of manufacturing report
- US court sends labor cases back for further review
- US justices to take up pregnancy case
- US court to consider KBR whistleblower case
- MAC: China should address Hong Kong people's call for suffrage
- US court to hear natural gas price-fixing claims
- US construction spending up 0.1 percent in May
- -World Cup Digest, AP
- Origami: Exhibit shows an art form unfolding
- Jeff Abbott's 'Inside Man' doesn't disappoint
- US manufacturers expanded in June but more slowly
- Swiss coach's brother dies before World Cup match
- Southwest opens new chapter: international flights
- Review: Android Wear is about simplifying future
- Freezing Taiwan independence clause will take time: DPP head
- Go For the Food: Manchester dishes art, diner grub
- Time apart strengthens bluegrass trio Nickel Creek
- Taiwan watching Japan's next move on defense issues: official
- Rice donated by Taiwan to benefit needy Africans
- Pyeongchang gets 1st sponsor for 2018 Olympics
- Sharapova loses in 4th round at Wimbledon
- How Japan can use its military after policy change
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory
- Free agency opens in the NBA
- Lavezzi in Argentina lineup; Switzerland unchanged
- Free agency opens in the NBA
- Future of Xavi & Alexis uncertain at Barcelona
- Juventus signs Sturaro from Genoa on 5-year deal
- Watson offered another chance at St. Andrews
- Leaders get immunity at new African rights court
- US World Cup ends with 2-1 OT loss to Belgium
- Real estate slips in June as policies cool market
- Hon Hai reneges on Huawei equipment purchase
- Consumer Foundation calls FDA stance in noodle labeling ‘weak’
- Innolux to return production to Taiwan
- Domestic banks offer deals on RMB deposits
- Hakka Affairs Council chairman Huang Yu-chen resigns
- Cathay United and CTBC vie for top credit card spot
- IDC expects exponential 4G user growth in 2015
- DPP supports Hong Kong democracy campaigners
- DPP, TSU rally behind Yu Shyi-kun for New Taipei City mayor
- DPP, TSU rally behind Yu Shyi-kun for New Taipei City mayor
- Poll puts Ko 20 percent ahead of Lien
- Dynamic Electronics profitable after 2 years
- Taiwan President meets US Secretary of State John Kerry in Panama
- Pumpkin Gourmet Creations
- Premier outlines policies for seven key sectors
- UKAI Legendary Cuisine: Michelin-star Excellence at Regent
- FIH Regent Group presents: the “Buy One Get One Free”
- Summer Snow Ice Festival
- 3-Day 2-Night Room Specials
- South Korean stars to draw crowds at tourism fair
- NIA Taipei Service Station visits new immigrants in Da-an District
- An Tai Classroom introduces Taiwanese cultures to new immigrants
- Kerry asks Central America for help on immigration
- Birkdale, Carnoustie to stage Opens again
- Barzagli to miss start of season after surgery
- Stocks rise as manufacturing gains; Netflix rises
- Brazil police arrest 4 Mexicans after Cup game
- Jill Biden on weeklong tour of 3 African countries
- Serena Williams stops after 3 games in doubles
- Groin tear likely ends Nigel de Jong's World Cup
- BRAZIL BEAT: Locals become Swiss fans vs Argentina
- WIMBLEDON WATCH: A 'hearty' apology
- 'Sleepwalker's Guide' is a beautiful family saga
- Terason Announces Release of uSmartR 3300 Ultrasound System
- Colombia extradites 7 accused of killing DEA agent
- Review: Trey Songz is complacent on 6th album
- Morocco rapper rebel gets 4 months in prison
- Q&A: McCarthy and Falcone, goofballs in matrimony
- Vatican gets in on Argentina-Switzerland Cup game
- Orlando MLS club formally introduces Kaka
- Argentina, Switzerland tied 0-0 after 1st half
- Ireland sorry for taking blond kids from Gypsies
- Hungary to build its part of South Stream
- US judge strikes down Kentucky's gay marriage ban
- Orlando MLS club formally introduces Kaka
- Murder charge dropped in IRA killing of jail guard
- Diego Costa set to move from Atletico to Chelsea
- Seantors keep Michalek with 3-year, $12M contract
- Judge strikes down Kentucky's gay marriage ban
- Deschamps: Guts and goals win you World Cup games
- Pope meets top cardinals amid bank shakeup rumors
- Brazil could go back to formation from 2002 title
- 12 sentenced for Northern Ireland mob killing
- Hyundai Australia Chooses Nutanix To Support
- US soccer ref dies after being punched at match
- Europa League Results
- Europa League Glance
- WCup-Argentina-Switzerland,ADVISORY
- World Golf Glance
- Ebola deaths in West Africa rise to 467
- AIDS researcher pleads not guilty to fakery counts
- Norway seeks Muslim suspected of fighting in Syria
- Europa League Results
- Nigerian once drugged in crate at UK airport dies
- AP staff win awards for tornado, shooting stories
- Nadal loses to 19-year-old Kyrgios at Wimbledon
- Match-fixer denies predicting World Cup result
- Wild land forward Thomas Vanek with 3-year deal
- Nadal loses to 19-year-old Kyrgios at Wimbledon
- Rare Poitou donkey born in US
- US: T-Mobile made millions with bogus charges
- Puerto Rico to unveil new airport renovations
- WCup-Argentina-Switzerland Sums,1st Ld-Writethru
- In dry California, water becomes pricey
- Lou Reed's estate worth over $20M, executors say
- Twitter names Goldman Sachs executive to CFO post
- Court to reconsider Barry Bonds' felony conviction
- Kompany fit to start for Belgium against US
- US: T-Mobile made millions in bogus charges
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Switzerland falls short of shutting down Messi
- Stars sign Hemsky, who gets reunion with Spezza
- Lightning get Stralman with 5-year, $22.5M deal
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks
- Robin Williams pursues ongoing 12-step treatment
- Georgia lawsuit still causing trouble for GM
- Spotify's Top 10 most streamed tracks
- Robin Williams pursues ongoing 12-step treatment
- AP source: Penguins agree to sign Ehrhoff
- Mexico vigilante leader demands community rule
- Spotify's Top 10 most viral tracks
- Platinum jumps as fighting resumes in Ukraine
- Spotify's Top 10 most streamed tracks
- Tiny Turks and Caicos gets its first credit rating
- Puerto Rico governor approves balanced budget
- Oscar-nominated writer-director Mazursky dies
- Recalls raise questions about ignition switches
- Greek authorities rescue 140 migrants at sea
- Champions League Results
- Champions League Glance
- Boy's death highlights danger of border crossings
- Rafael Nadal-Low-Ranked Losses
- Champions League Glance
- Dow flirts with 17,000 as market sets new highs
- Wimbledon Road
- Kvitova advances to Wimbledon semis
- Quintiles Completes Acquisition of Encore Health Resources
- Champions League Results
- Champions League Glance
- Tiger Woods is back, but where is he going?
- Girlfriend: Guam man hallucinated before rampage
- Man runs onto field during US-Belgium match
- How the Dow Jones industrial average fared Tuesday
- Canadian officials search for injured whale
- Belgium and US 0-0 at halftime at World Cup
- Girlfriend: Guam man hallucinated before rampage
- Johnson of US leaves Belgium game with leg injury
- Thousands protest Mexico City vehicle driving ban
- Varela inaugurated as Panamanian president
- Lake Havasu City assures London Bridge not falling
- Memorial for Ruby Dee set for September in NYC
- UN: Over 4,000 child soldiers in armed conflicts
- Bear rescued after head gets stuck in cookie jar
- Google adds more musical chops with Songza deal
- Magic new addition Fourier ready to contribute
- US-Turkish Bechtel-Enka wins $820M deal in Kosovo
- Rafael Nadal-Wimbledon History
- Messi's worldwide World Cup attraction carries on
- Ex-US state gov. named pot company CEO
- Magic new addition Fourier ready to contribute
- Niskanen to Caps biggest move on busy day in NHL
- Di Maria puts himself in World Cup spotlight
- WCup-Belgium-US,ADVISORY
- Wimbledon at a glance
- Mueller says bizarre free kick was a studied move
- WCup-Goalflash
- British Open qualifying leaves younger players out
- Measles outbreak complicates 2 big Amish events
- WCup-Scoring Leaders
- World Cup Glance
- WCup-Belgium-US Sums,1st Ld-Writethru
- WCup-Belgium-US Sums
- 5 things at Wimbledon: Federer's perfect serving
- Review: McCarthy's 'Tammy' misses the funny bone
- Navy has its first female four-star admiral
- US high court won't hear Guatemalan adoption case
- WCup-Belgium-US Sums,3rd Ld-Writethru
- US GM plant chemical blast kills 1, injures 5
- Graco gives in, agrees to recall infant car seats
- Bigfoot hair samples mostly from bears, wolves
- Thousands expected at US counterculture fest
- US Archbishop investigated for alleged misconduct
- World Cup Capsules
- Jennifer Love Hewitt joining CBS' 'Criminal Minds'
- Bigfoot hair samples mostly from bears, wolves
- Review: Thumbs up for Ebert doc 'Life Itself'
- JPMorgan CEO to get treatment for throat cancer
- ON THIS DAY: Escobar shot dead on return home
- Dead parrots and lumberjacks please Python fans
- Publicist: Shia LaBeouf treated for alcoholism
- Burger King sells 'Proud Whopper' in San Francisco
- Messi stays, Howard goes home from World Cup
- Wednesday, July 9
- Artist Emin's messy bed sells for $4.4 million
- Japan's Horie re-signs with Melbourne Rebels
- Messi stays, Howard goes home from World Cup
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- US: Libyan militant motivated by extremism
- Jennifer Love Hewitt joining CBS' 'Criminal Minds'
- Australian soldier dies of gunshot wound in Kabul
- Australian soldier dies of gunshot wound in Kabul
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Lukaku key in Belgium's 2-1 victory against US
- Prosecutors oppose moving marathon bombing trial
- Taiwan's PMI remains expansion despite monthly drop
- 4 guilty in California in fake kidnapping scheme
- Privacy board: NSA's internet monitoring is legal
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Dempsey: US assessing whether Iraq forces can hold
- World-Cup-Digest, AP
- Dempsey: US assessing whether Iraq forces can hold
- Venezuela leader says ties restored with Panama
- Taiwan looks to aboriginal culture to lure Chinese tourists
- President Ma attends inauguration of Panama president
- Innolux shares up; firm plans to move part of production back home
- US-born banda singers find success in Mexico, US
- WNBA Standings
- 'Hunger Games' activist freed on bail in Thailand
- Cargo plane with 4 on board crashes in Nairobi
- Ship carrying Syria weapons arrives in Italy
- Oil rises on US, China factory strength
- US: Khattala supervised action at Benghazi scene
- Privacy board: NSA's Internet monitoring is legal
- Report: Patty Mills out for 6-7 months with injury
- Suicide bomber kills 4 in Afghan capital
- Attention, shoppers! Free agency opens in the NBA
- Guatemalan boy left for better life, died alone
- State Dept. special rep for Afghanistan to retire
- Taiwan's PMI shows expansion despite monthly drop (update)
- Taiwan shares close up 0.45%
- Award-winning film 'Ice Poison' to hit theaters in July
- Housing transactions in Taipei, New Taipei down
- HK police arrest 511 after big democracy rally
- National League Standings
- National League Leaders
- American League Standings
- American League Leaders
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- WNBA Capsules
- North Korean ship symbolizes hopes for Japan ties
- Porcello gets another shutout, Tigers beat A's 3-0
- North Korean ship symbolizes hopes for Japan ties
- TSMC market capitalization hits fresh high
- Seniors learn "parkour," sport of daredevil youths
- New tax reforms to go after income from property sales: premier
- Over 60% of Taiwan's manufacturing firms bullish over future
- Taipei mercury hits year's high at 36.8 degrees
- Global Invacom Unveils New Range of Globally Configurable FibreIRS? Mk III GTUs and SwitchBlade? Fibre-Multiswitch Products
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Sarkozy faces charges in French corruption probe
- 'Hunger Games' activist freed on bail in Thailand
- Chechen in Syria a rising star in extremist group
- Local bourse ends up in choppy session
- Howard's best not enough to save US World Cup run
- COPD: Boehringer Ingelheim submits applications in Europe for tiotropium + olodaterol RespimatR fixed-dose combination in COPD
- Lou Vincent opens up on match fixing involvement
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Ma meets U.S. secretary of state in Panama
- Roche buying Seragon in US for up to $1.7 billion
- Oil rises on US, China factory strength
- With Seoul visit, China leader sends message north
- Exhibition showcases ROC military's 90-year history
- Eagles name controversial coach as interim manager
- Clashes in Jerusalem after body found
- Wacky haircuts a standout feature of World Cup
- Psych report says Pistorius is traumatized
- China calls for boosting economic ties with Manila
- Police fire shots to stop Buddhist mob in Myanmar
- India's building collapse death toll rises to 42
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Tropical storm threatens East Coast July 4th plans
- Global stocks higher on US, China growth
- EU clears Telefonica's takeover of German E-Plus
- MediaTek plans to expand R&D operations in Singapore
- China ousts ex-security czar's former aide
- Ukraine says guard killed in attack on border post
- Graceland may remove Presley's old airplanes
- Japanese restaurant Sukiya to open first store in Taiwan
- German, French defense companies plan alliance
- IOC unconcerned by Pyeongchang building schedule
- Malaysian to return to NZ to face sex charge
- China bans Ramadan fast in Muslim northwest
- UK tribunal: Police discriminated against woman
- NASA launches carbon satellite after 2009 failure
- Destination Maternity: Mothercare nixes proposals
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Destination Maternity: Mothercare nixes proposals
- Developer bashes government on tax reform plan
- South Africa's Impey returns positive doping tests
- Suspected Maoist rebels kill Philippine town mayor
- AB InBev buys Czech 'Budweiser' brewer
- Iraqi leader: Islamic state is threat to region
- Migrant families on US buses rerouted amid protest
- Watch parties draw thousands for US-Belgium
- Inter coach Mazzarri signs contract extension
- Suspected Maoist rebels kill Philippine town mayor
- Iraqi leader: Islamic state is threat to region
- Wedding fashions from 1800s to today featured
- Water leak forces flight to return to Los Angeles
- Dubai builder Arabtec has Abu Dhabi firm's backing
- Brynwood Partners buys Juicy Juice from Nestle USA
- Top Irish minister quits as Cabinet shuffle nears
- Japanese restaurant Sukiya to open first store in Taiwan (update)
- United Daily News: Micro-management of rice noodle labeling
- ING's insurance arm begins trading as NN Group
- India complains to US about alleged surveillance
- Halep wins 11 straight games to beat Lisicki
- CAL launches direct flights to Changchun, Hefei in China
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Survey: US companies added 281,000 jobs in June
- Josh Groban shows he's more than a big voice
- Thailand deports ex-resistance leader to Laos
- Survey: US companies added 281,000 jobs in June
- Study: Carib reefs need parrotfish, sea urchins
- Halep, Bouchard advance to Wimbledon semifinals
- Zdenek Zeman presented as new Cagliari coach
- Study: Carib reefs need parrotfish, sea urchins
- South Korean stars to draw crowds at tourism fair (update)
- Comet-chasing probe closes in on target
- Grenade attack wounds 4 in northern Lebanon
- US state seeks dismissal of gay marriage suit
- Crews battle wildfire in California's Napa County
- US stock futures edge up after jobs survey
- Taiwan exclusion from naval drills unrelated to China: U.S. commander
- US state seeks dismissal of gay marriage suit
- Asian News Digest, AS
- France, Germany meet in all-Euro World Cup quarter
- Fabien Cousteau ends mission at undersea lab
- Moldovan Parliament ratifies European Union accord
- Work resumes at US GM plant after explosion
- Brazil faces upbeat Colombia in World Cup quarters
- Better promotion of trade pact with China needed: ex-official
- BlueFocus Communications Group and Clear Channel Outdoor Partner to Promote Prominent Chinese Brands in U.S.
- Review: 'Evil' mostly delivers
- Brazil police use stun grenades on Word Cup fans
- Norwegian firms to build wind farm off UK coast
- Hiring gain sends stocks higher in early trading
- Scientists retract studies about making stem cells
- China to talk on allowing citizens to transit through Taiwan
- UK investigating Facebook over psych experiment
- -World Cup Digest, AP
- US factory orders slide 0.5 percent in May
- FIFA asks magazine for proof of match-fixing
- Afghanistan to release election results July 7
- Puerto Rico public workers launch 24-hour strike
- Indonesia approves special economic zone project on Morotai Island
- South Korean director wins new talent prize at Taipei Film Festival
- US factory orders slide 0.5 percent in May
- BC-IL--Illinois News Coverage Advisory, IL
- Defending champion Andy Murray loses at Wimbledon
- F1 team Caterham sold to Kolles-led group
- Iran pushes back against US demands at nuke talks
- 5 things to know about Cousteau's undersea mission
- Doctors: US stabbing suspect mentally incompetent
- Rain on a plane: leak forces flight's turnaround
- Compton, Choi among those headed to British Open
- Yellen sees little threat to financial stability
- Lawsuit: Inmate tried to buy influence in prison
- Murray knocked out in quarters by Dimitrov
- German minister backs weapons-capable drones
- 2 hotels get overhauls in sign of Vegas upswing
- 2015 Rugby World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Taiwan News Morning Briefing – July 3
- President arrives in El Salvador
- TRTC seeks damages from Cheng Chieh
- Lien Chan seeks support from Blues for Sean Lien campaign
- Chunghwa Telecom eyes content providers
- Ambit and Asia Pacific take another step towards merger
- MediaTek doubles down on Singapore
- Academics call for better care for Chen Shui-bian
- Victory returns to profitability as majority shareholder divests interest
- China Airlines adds new destinations in China
- KMT to Tsai Ing-wen: Recognize 1992 Consensus
- Japanese Diet member sees weapons sales to Taiwan in 5 years
- Comics fair to feature Taiwanese, Japanese artists
- Taiwan should listen to Hong Kong
- Chinese-born new immigrant runs diners to support her husband
- Cheng Shiu University holds graduation ceremony for Chinese students
- Tropical storm forming near Guam: weather bureau
- Lohan sues over 'Grand Theft Auto V' game
- Valentino Rossi signs 2-year extension at Yamaha
- Son of Egypt's ousted leader sentenced to 1 year
- Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton to Deliver Keynote Address at Nexenta OpenSDx Summit
- Suspected mad cow disease found in Romanian beef
- Hiring gain sends stocks higher in midday trading
- BC-Holiday Advisory
- British Open field
- U.S. Food & Drug Administration Grants Orphan Drug Designation for Galderma
- Brazil investigates ticket scalping operation
- Company defends Canadian exec in Cuba graft case
- 'McHale's Navy' star Bob Hastings dies at age 89
- Djokovic beats Cilic in 5 sets in Wimbledon QFs
- Man charged in Iran documents case seeks release
- FIFA to consider allowing 4th sub in extra time
- Vatican gives thumbs up for exorcist association
- All Germany players cleared to play vs France
- Shape-shifting Dutch baffle World Cup opponents
- Car accident kills Argentine reporter covering Cup
- Ghana coach says he won't pick Boateng again
- Puerto Rico Doral Bank case back to lower court
- FIFA official 'amazed' by Brazil WCup drunkenness
- Lawyer: Don't let Aaron Hernandez get paid
- Brazil crash kills Argentine reporter's daughter
- Companies charged in NYC construction safety scam
- Mexico arrests alleged drug gang leader
- GlobalCollect and its lead shareholder Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe enter exclusive negotiations with Ingenico Group regardin
- Houllier says he feels sorry for Luis Suarez
- APNewsBreak: Man on drugs sparked US hotel fire
- Greece faces power cuts as unions plan strikes
- Chinese woman charged in US trade secrets case
- Wimbledon Head-to-Head
- Federer into 35th Grand Slam semi, beats Wawrinka
- Belgrade airport chief detained over Wizz Air deal
- Yes you can: 5 tips to beef up your savings
- 7 Colombians now facing murder charges in US
- Ford says he's used "every drug" you can think of
- US safety agency says Chrysler recall too slow
- Putin under pressure as fighting rages in Ukraine
- Fat camps offer pudgy pets 'pawlates' to slim down
- Letter written in US 83 years ago delivered
- FIFA picks European, SAmerican refs for 1st QFs
- Jewel divorcing husband after 16-year relationship
- Ford says he's used "every drug" you can think of
- Occupy activist leaves NYC jail after 58 days
- Valencia parts ways with coach Pizzi
- Bouchard or Halep will reach 1st Wimbledon final
- Bubba looks for title shot at new Greenbrier home
- Adam Levine changes his tune in 'Begin Again'
- Senate subcommittee to hold 2nd GM hearing July 17
- Keeping Baltimore's painted window screens alive
- Feds to clean site of 1976 'Atomic Man' accident
- Performance against US proves Belgium is for real
- Review: Evolutionary advances in new smartwatches
- Milos Raonic advances to Wimbledon semifinals
- Shelley Acoca named to AP ent. & lifestyles post
- Probe into how pitch invader got disabled ticket
- Wimbledon Road
- Wimbledon Head-to-Head
- Torino signs Nocerino on season loan from Milan
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon-Semifinalists GS Comparison
- Nets reach agreement with Hollins to become coach
- Sakho says France players have 'rage' inside them
- IndyCar fines Houston winner Huertas for penalties
- BC-TEN--Grand Slam-Men's Wins Leaders
- Klinsmann says he was right to predict no US title
- Champions League Results
- Colombians recall 1994 murder of soccer player
- Book offers prequel to Disney movie 'Descendants'
- Academy sues over auctioned Oscar statuette
- Stocks close at record highs as US hiring surges
- Signs of economic growth drive copper prices up
- Ghana to have formal agreements for player bonuses
- FIFA official Makudi wins election dispute case
- Walter Dean Myers, children's author, dead at 76
- US Army: Bergdahl venturing out in public
- US man pleads guilty to terror charges
- Signs of economic growth drive copper prices up
- How the Dow Jones industrial average did Wednesday
- US asks for more security at some foreign airports
- James Patterson and others debate Amazon.com
- Recovery of lost jobs by states, at a glance
- Toshiba Tec Announces "Unique Differentiations" as a Three-Year Growth Strategy
- Obama puts food on the table _ for economists
- Live cam shows Arctic snowy owl, chicks in nest
- 5 things at Wimbledon: 3 women seek 1st Slam title
- UN says it will correct wrongdoing in Darfur force
- Longest-serving PGA member dies at 103
- Wimbledon at a glance
- Federer: All-white clothing rule "too strict"
- Howard's memorable play marks US World Cup run
- Baltimore: Poe, painted screens, vintage treasures
- Blast kills 4 soldiers in northern Tunisia
- Correction: US-SCI--Stem Cells story
- US govt get $946M from Puerto Rico's Popular bank
- Cheaters, liars and baseball All-Stars
- Chilean fishermen clash with police after protest
- Islanders sign Grabovski, Kulemin to 4-year deals
- US launches media campaign on immigration dangers
- 1 victim of Bourbon Street shootings dies
- Deals slow to trickle on Day 2 of NHL free agency
- ON THIS DAY: Dutch reach 1974 World Cup final
- Amazon vows to fight FTC on kids in-app purchases
- Super Rugby teams face knockout games
- Obama praises US men's soccer team in phone calls
- Migrant flight lands in California without protest
- Super rugby teams face knockout games
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- US boy gets maximum sentence for school shooting
- US Bill of Rights to show in UK for first time
- FBI: US woman wanted to go to Syria for jihad
- Ariana Grande to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
- US boy gets maximum sentence for school shooting
- Jury selection done for marathon suspect's friend
- Baseball Capsules
- Evacuation ordered for island on NC's Outer Banks
- Thursday, July 10
- Diplomats: 'House of Cards' can't film at UN
- Venture capitalist snaps up bitcoins worth $19M
- 3 leaders of Peru rebel group charged in New York
- Toy warehouse in Sao Paulo burns in huge blaze
- Colorado leaders want gay marriage ban rejected
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Burt Reynolds memoir scheduled for 2015
- BC-BC--World Cup Digest, BC
- Japan to lift some sanctions on North Korea
- UN soccer match pits ambassadors vs. journalists
- Japan to lift some sanctions on North Korea
- China eases exchange rate controls for banks
- Obama: Banking system still in need of reforms
- Part of Brooklyn Bridge facade collapses; 5 hurt
- Japanese restaurant chain Sukiya begins trial run
- Analysis: Purge displays Chinese leader's ambition
- China, South Korea summit to deepen economic ties
- Economic summit to discuss innovation for Taiwan's growth
- UN: Yemen, Somalia urgently need humanitarian aid
- Qisda shares soar after strong foreign institutional buying
- Russia's Transaero inaugurates air services to Taiwan
- Video of Japan politician weeping goes viral
- An unfamiliar face of Colombia beams at World Cup
- A look at the chikungunya virus in the Caribbean
- US hiring likely strong for a 5th straight month
- Virus strikes hard in Haiti's crowded shantytowns
- US hiring likely strong for a 5th straight month
- Commercial Times: China, Dubai in sharp contrast
- Peru interior minister faces murder investigation
- Economic summit to discuss innovation for Taiwan's growth (update)
- Japanese restaurant chain Sukiya begins trial run (update)
- Dracula exhibition to 'lift veil' on vampires
- Major League Soccer Standings
- WNBA Capsules
- Chivas USA beat Earthquakes 1-0 in MLS
- US seeks more security at some foreign airports
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Taiwan shares close up 0.43%
- Asian markets cautious ahead of US jobs report
- Rodriguez hits 2-run homer, helps Rays sweep Yanks
- Summer in the city: Finding solace in a Delhi park
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Shares of Hon Hai's telecom equipment units up on NCC approval
- OCA asks India to bid for 2019 Asian Games quickly
- Military: Rocket hits house in southern Israel
- Israeli's chemical scanner could change shopping
- OCA asks India to bid for 2019 Asian Games quickly
- Pacifist no more? Experts discuss Japan's military
- Chinese leader's Seoul visit snubs North Korea
- Regus Backs Business Growth in Mozambique
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Oil falls to near $104 as Iraq risks recede
- Taiwan signs joint communique with El Salvador
- President backs national security chief's work approach
- Manila urges Muslims to delay Hajj due to MERS
- Local bourse ends above 9,500 points
- Ukraine president appoints new defense officials
- The Siam Commercial Samaggi Insurance PCL Appoints Khun Nittaya Piriyathamwong as Its New Managing Director
- Samsung to build $1B display factory in Vietnam
- Strong growth at Merck
- Analysis: Purge displays Chinese leader's ambition
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- eBay and Argos Move to Next Stage of Click & Collect Partnership
- Sweden's Riksbank cuts interest rate to 0.25 pct
- Physician says Pistorius is a 'paradox'
- Egypt: Suspected militant dies while handling bomb
- U.S. food featured at Independence Day celebration in Taipei
- Academia Sinica convocation focuses on income inequality
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- EU court scraps sanctions on Iranian university
- Greeks warned to expect power cuts during strike
- Egypt: Suspected militant dies while handling bomb
- Buddhist-Muslim violence in Myanmar leaves 2 dead
- EU court voids sanctions on former Syrian minister
- Hurricane Arthur forms in the Atlantic
- Corporate Social Responsibility Weekly Recap (June 25, 2014
- Gunmen kill Somali lawmaker and his bodyguard
- Tribe in Syria border town allies with jihadis
- Hurricane Arthur forms in the Atlantic
- Aid groups raise fresh South Sudan famine warning
- UN warns of serious threat in Syria refugee crisis
- US seeks more security at some foreign airports
- U.S. food featured at Independence Day celebration in Taipei (update)
- SinoPac Financial opens leasing unit in Tianjin
- CAL launches direct flights to China's Yantai
- Taiwan determined to widen international participation: President Ma
- ECB set to maintain policy despite waning economy
- Dutch court: "Black Pete" is negative stereotype
- Corporations are people? It's a real legal concept
- Report: Turkish truck drivers released in Iraq
- Taiwan closely watching Japan's defense policies: Ma
- Report: Turkish truck drivers released in Iraq
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- European court: Russia violated Georgians' rights
- Galatasaray in talks with Cesare Prandelli
- German Parliament OKs national minimum wage
- Boston's annual Independence Day show a day early
- El papa nombra nuevo obispo en Honduras
- Ma: history, not current opinion, will judge presidency
- Game review: 'Valiant Hearts' a grim WWI tribute
- 'Brutal' UK prostitution gang gets prison sentence
- Stranded Indian nurses in Iraq move to new area
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Shakira, Wyclef for World Cup closing ceremony
- Abidal and Carvalho sign new deals at Monaco
- Authorities ID New Orleans shooting victim
- Mexican tenor Javier Camarena marks 10-year career
- Stranded Indian nurses in Iraq move to new area
- Subaru recalls 660K vehicles for brake line rust
- US trade deficit drops to $44.4 billion in May
- US employers added robust 288k jobs in June
- Applications for US unemployment benefits edge up
- US warns of terror threat against Uganda airport
- Hurricane Arthur forms in the Atlantic
- Polish films featured at Taipei Film Festival
- Immigrants to cycle around Taiwan to raise child abuse awareness
- Subaru recalls 660K vehicles for brake line rust
- US trade deficit drops to $44.4 billion in May
- US warns of terror threat against Uganda airport
- India's building collapse death toll reaches 60
- WW2 vet, US Olympian Zamperini dies at 97
- India's building collapse death toll reaches 60
- NYC man pleads not guilty in children's stabbing
- US stock futures rise after strong jobs report
- Old Crow Medicine Show teams with Bob Dylan again
- WW2 vet, US Olympian Zamperini dies at 97
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- 2011 champion Kvitova advances to Wimbledon final
- Censorship claims as Google cuts search results
- Facing Belgium, Argentina may need more than Messi
- Freed from mental ward, atheist gets death threats
- 120 Libyan rebels fly to Bosnia to watch a movie
- Dow breaks 17,000 following strong US job gains
- Ma urges trade agreements as key to catching up with South Korea
- Dow breaks 17,000 following strong US job gains
- Express Scripts cuts payments for customized drugs
- Kuwait police use tear gas to break up rally
- Freed from mental ward, atheist gets death threats
- 5 things at Wimbledon: Newcomers vs. half of Big 4
- Sceptre Sued for ATSC and MPEG-2 Patent Infringement
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results
- BC-BC--World-Cup-Digest, BC
- Rocket strikes Afghan president's helicopter
- US services sector expands at slower pace in June
- Film aims to bring attention to Israel-Palestine conflict: actor
- Manufacturers to increase domestic investments amid recovery: survey
- UK sends Sherlock Holmes to woo North Korea
- Costa Rica coach learned from Dutch master
- Belfast braces for trouble over Protestant parade
- EU urges wider fraud probe in Afghan elections
- Cuba criticizes $9B US fine for French bank
- Scolari 'like a dad' to players in Brazil team
- US services sector expands at slower pace in June
- Cybercrime ring uncovered in Brazil
- Borges is Costa Rica's lungs at World Cup
- Minneapolis-St. Paul: 5 free things for visitors
- Liverpool completes Can signing from Leverkusen
- Costa Rica coach learned from Dutch master
- UN: MERS deadly but most cases are preventable
- Quebec town still recovering from train disaster
- Average rate on 30-year mortgages dips this week
- Disneyland Paris getting Ratatouille attraction
- Du Preez out for 6 months with ankle injury
- Director, 2 more indicted in fatal US train crash
- Goal! Magic mix making World Cup score-fest: how?
- UCI to work with French anti-doping agency on Tour
- US officials booed after migrant standoff
- 1st set of Halep-Bouchard semi delayed by ill fan
- King, Caro among those backing anti-Amazon letter
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory
- Thai court makes first coup protest conviction
- Taiwan News Morning Briefing – July 4
- Wang family resubmits application to buy GTV
- Spanish Tapas Tour 2014
- HTC profitable in Q2 amid investor pessimism
- First Chinese foreign issuer stock application withdrawn
- NAND Flash suppliers retooling for OEM clients
- Control Yuan vote postponed after opposition boycott
- Farglory middleman turns witness for the prosecution
- China Steel sees China Korea FTA as major threat
- Yageo operations steady in first half of 2014
- Lien accuses Ko of waging “class war”
- Taichung City Government to hold career adventure activity for new immigrants
- New Immigrant Education and Development Association holds free English language program for new immigrant children
- Bull run continues for most mutual funds in 2Q
- Paraguay's capital issues alert after floods
- BC-Holiday Advisory
- Ex-US mob boss' son convicted of financial fraud
- Former 'Bachelor' winner writes of finding love
- Dow breaks 17,000 following strong US job gains
- Conjoined US brothers marking a milestone
- Splits in FIFA anti-racism strategy at World Cup
- John Williams to debut new version of US anthem
- Ex-US mob boss' son convicted of financial fraud
- Europa League Results
- Europa League Glance
- Auctioneer: Rachel Mellon sales could bring $100M
- Caricom commission to study marijuana legalization
- Hamilton focused on home win at British GP
- FIFA: Suarez ban was justice, not exemplary
- Visa Everywhere Travel Report: Group Stage Host Cities for 2014 FIFA World Cup BrazilTM See Significant Spending Increases by In
- Rent-a-crowd? Belgium counting on Brazil fans
- Former Blackwater guard testifies against friends
- Ticket scalpers hoped to get $16,000 for final
- Button hits back at McLaren boss
- Report: NSA targeted German privacy activist
- Bouchard's got a 'Big Bang' fan in Jim Parsons
- Fania Records celebrates 50th anniversary
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon-Women's Final Comparison
- Fania Records celebrates 50th anniversary
- Dempsey: Iraqi forces can defend Baghdad
- Dow tops 17,000 following strong US job gains
- Cavendish rues lack of British riders at Tour
- Renault reshuffle after Red Bull criticism
- Dow 101: The Dow and how it works
- Neymar and Rodriguez to duel in World Cup quarters
- Renault reshuffle after Red Bull criticism
- A 1982 clash revived as France-Germany meet in Cup
- A look at the Dow's 1,000-point milestones
- Child's family won't directly accept KFC donation
- How the Dow Jones industrial average did Thursday
- Travel weary Colombians keep party going in Brazil
- Alonso warns Ferrari of tough times ahead
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- NYC cabbie guilty of arranging Pakistan killings
- Alonso warns Ferrari of tough times ahead
- Obama on economy: 'We're making progress'
- UN approves peacekeeping budget after tough debate
- Study shows how drilling wastewater causes quakes
- 5 things to know about Tennessee's electric chair
- Study: Just thinking by yourself isn't much fun
- Drought won't stop fireworks in dry western US
- Stadler shines in French Open debut
- Brazil takes breather on World Cup rest days
- How strong is that drink? Calculator helps figure
- FBI agents tried to stop US woman bent on jihad
- Stadler shines in French Open debut
- US study: Just thinking by yourself isn't much fun
- Sheriff: Benghazi suspect prompts extra security
- UN approves peacekeeping budget after tough debate
- Gold slips after report shows stronger hiring
- Sheriff: Benghazi suspect prompts extra security
- BlackBerry sells its German-based R&D assets
- Algeria's president calls to keep World Cup coach
- 5 key stages on the Tour de France
- Agave plant to produce 1 and only bloom, then die
- Detective: US dad showed no emotion after boy died
- Gold slips after report shows stronger hiring
- Some SeaWorld mammals survive longer in captivity
- Yanks' minor leaguer Aceves suspended 50 games
- Maple Leafs sign Kontiola to 1-year contract
- Brazil overpass, World Cup project, collapses
- Germany's BMW to invest $1 billion in Mexico plant
- UN soccer match pits ambassadors vs. journalists
- Froome senses pressures as Tour repeat bid looms
- 9 arrested in Macedonia over fake utility websites
- Newcomers from Cuba, Japan make MLB All-Star pitch
- Gay beaten by Gatlin in return from doping ban
- Wimbledon at a glance
- Biden talks to Ukraine leader amid military revamp
- Germany players hit by illness before France game
- Broad US job growth helps high school grads
- Wimbledon-Low-Seed Women Finalists
- Savage's 'World' comes full circle with spinoff
- Bouchard to Bieber: How you like me now?
- US woman delivers baby while driving to doctor
- Germany coach: the best is yet to come
- Cosmic masquerade: Habitable planet isn't planet
- US job growth led by retailers and health care
- Psychiatric assessment for Mountie shooter
- World Cup online: Howard's saves, streaming frenzy
- Obama under pressure to visit US-Mexico border
- 32,000 Mormon missionaries to get iPad minis
- 11 Honduran miners trapped in small gold mine
- Waitresses at US eatery carry loaded guns
- AP source: Spurs' Mills has shoulder surgery
- Tenor, soccer fan Domingo to perform at WCup
- Argentine lawmakers won't impeach vice president
- Plane returns to Seattle with chanting passenger
- Tour de France Stages
- Arthur prompts Nantucket, Cape Cod storm warnings
- Brazil expects fewer difficulties against Colombia
- Hot dog eaters weigh in on eve of famed NY contest
- Athletissima Diamond League Results
- Founder of Jewish Renewal movement dies at 89
- Court won't free convicted priest to die at home
- Canadians delight as Bouchard, Raonic rise
- Gambia lobbies officials to overturn ban
- AP source: Mavs, Nowitzki agree on 3-year deal
- GM worker warned company of switch problem in 2005
- GM worker warned company of switch problem in 2005
- James Rodriguez, most feared man for Brazil at Cup
- Equatorial Guinea thrown out of African Cup
- Canadians delight as Bouchard, Raonic rise
- Journal expresses 'concern' over Facebook study
- NFL bans 3 players for doping, substance abuse
- AP source: Mavs, Nowitzki agree on 3-year deal
- California city is latest immigration flashpoint
- Mundial: Cae viaducto en construccion, 2 muertos
- Defending champ Blixt leads Greenbrier Classic
- Fred Couples withdraws from US Senior Open
- Ronaldo predicting changes for Brazil at World Cup
- Headbanging caused brain bleed in Motorhead fan
- Defending champ Blixt leads Greenbrier Classic
- Vatican taps Jesuit to be pope's advisor to Legion
- Obama and Merkel urge new Ukraine peace talks
- Rodriguez has ace, leads Nova Scotia Open
- The Greenbrier Classic Scores
- Colombia fun at World Cup comes with duty
- Friday, July 11
- World Cup: Brazil vs Colombia; Germany vs France
- Australian Open champ Li Na, coach part ways
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Texas pushes Darvish back a day because of rain
- Grammy-winning jazz flutist Paul Horn dies at 84
- ON THIS DAY: West Germany wins 'Miracle of Bern'
- Clippers owner's lawyers seek to make case federal
- Asian shares, especially Tokyo, up on US rally
- -World Cup Digest, AP
- President Ma arrives in San Francisco
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Danish teen wins virtual World Cup
- US military grounds F-35 jets during fire probe
- Danish teen wins virtual World Cup
- Wallabies winger Nick Cummins to play in Japan
- Shares of HTC up on Q2 results
- Amid China spat, Vietnam to build 32 patrol ships
- Dust storm hits Phoenix, flights grounded
- Obama to pitch immigration at citizenship ceremony
- Haitians thwarted as they seek Dominican status
- Hurricane Arthur makes landfall on US coast
- China court jails Christian pastor for 12 years
- UN approves peacekeeping budget after tough debate
- Obama to pitch immigration at citizenship ceremony
- Hurricane Arthur makes landfall on US coast
- Newly formed tropical storm forecast to affect Taiwan
- United Daily News: Beijing should not suppress democracy in Hong Kong
- Legislature goes on break without vote on Control Yuan nominees
- Siliconware shares boosted by Q2 sales
- Taiwan shares close down 0.16%
- AP PHOTOS: Naturalization ceremonies around US
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Baseball Capsules
- Sanctions: How Japan is easing up on North Korea
- Filipino activists call for end to US defense pact
- German factory orders sag in May after strong rise
- Gray steers A's to 4-1 win over Blue Jays
- Strike and curfew orders shut down Indian Kashmir
- Your Top Plays for Today
- AP Source: Cavaliers meet with agent for James
- One-time items included in SKF's half-year results 2014
- Local bourse takes pause
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- France steps up security on US-bound flights
- Crude slips for 7th day as supplies increase
- HK arrests 2 organizers of big pro-democracy march
- Xi rebukes Japan for brutality in China, Koreas
- Hamburg signs forward Lasogga from Hertha Berlin
- AP source: Knicks offer Anthony max contract
- 3rd Philippine senator ordered arrested for graft
- Police: Syria airstrikes target Lebanon
- Rebel leader Kony "hibernates,"evades jungle hunt
- Taiwan adjusting strategy for trade talks with China
- Hamburg signs forward Lasogga from Hertha Berlin
- Campaign smears taint Indonesian presidential race
- US officials barred from American's trial in China
- Iraqi airstrikes target Sunni militants
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Acer voted favorite projector brand in Germany
- Hungary: 5 people hospitalized, anthrax suspected
- Tense calm in Jerusalem for Palestinian funeral
- Chiefs beat Hurricanes 24-16 in Super Rugby
- Euro working group approves Greek loan installment
- Ex-editor Coulson gets 18 months for hacking
- Hungary: 5 people hospitalized, anthrax suspected
- Putin tells Obama he wants better relations
- Chiefs beat Hurricanes 24-16 in Super Rugby
- Ex-editor Coulson gets 18 months for hacking
- Sunni insurgents seize Syria oil field
- Wolff brought to halt by engine failure at Brit GP
- DBS Bank expects Taiwan to raise interest rates at year-end
- 100 UK imams urge Britons to stay away from Syria
- Protests mar opening of French theater festival
- Valencia hires Espirito Santo as new coach
- Madrid ties defender Nacho Fernandez through 2020
- Report: German intel worker suspected of US spying
- Police: Mom kills kindergarten teacher in class
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Scholars concerned about China-South Korea FTA
- Ukraine: Forces control most of 2 separatist areas
- New N. Korea probe seen as abductees' last chance
- Teen who beat Nadal at Wimbledon out next week
- Canadians delight as Bouchard, Raonic rise
- China-South Korea free trade pact to hurt Taiwan: business leader
- India nurses stranded in Iraq to fly home Saturday
- Hot dog! Eaters ready for famed NY contest
- Billionaire Richard Mellon Scaife dies at 82
- Billionaire Richard Mellon Scaife dies at 82
- US July 4 celebrations include fireworks, food
- US police: Dad intentionally left child in hot car
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Egypt: Bomb explodes, killing 3 alleged militants
- Rolf Harris sentenced to prison for abuse cases
- Taiwan's foreign exchange reserves hit record high
- TSMC market capitalization sets record at NT$3.5 trillion
- Myanmar journalist freed after sentence reduced
- AP INTERVIEW: Jordan Salafi leader warns of chaos
- Final death toll of collapsed Brazil overpass is 2
- Journal expresses 'concern' over Facebook study
- Amid positive jobs numbers, US pols hedge bets
- 33 injured after train rams truck in Germany
- Police say mom kills kindergarten teacher in class
- -World-Cup-Digest, AP
- Belgian defender, 36, key in plans to stop Messi
- Taiwan's farm products get exposure in Singapore
- Myanmar's Mandalay tense but under control
- No more free tickets for Puerto Rico's elderly
- Judoka wins appeal against ban but loses medal
- Royal family members to attend Tour de France
- Spurs' Ginobili has stress fracture of right leg
- Bulgaria hosts NATO naval drills in Black Sea
- 5 Things: King holds court, excited by newcomers
- Taxi hailing app Uber seeks to tap into Taiwan
- Bryan brothers back in doubles final at Wimbledon
- Republican will challenge election result
- Macedonia: Ethnic Albanians clash with police
- Klose back for Germany vs France in World Cup
- Tropical storm strengthens into typhoon: CWB
- American juniors strong in Wimbledon semifinals
- Djokovic holds off Dimitrov, makes Wimbledon final
- Contador back on top of his game ahead of Tour
- Tsai accuses KMT of causing constitutional chaos
- Taipei City mayoral rivals trade accusations
- Glamorous riding event in shadow of Eiffel Tower
- Sri Lanka eyes top spot in ODI rankings
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Joran van der Sloot ties the knot in Peru prison
- Honduras in 3rd day of search for trapped miners
- With 'Tammy,' 'Freak Show,' Bates keeps roaring
- Queen christens huge new UK aircraft carrier
- Scoreless Higuain still has coach's confidence
- WCup-Goalflash
- Major Venezuelan newspaper to be sold
- New Labour leader becomes Ireland's deputy premier
- FIFA VP's son denies ticket scalping claim
- Italy not fingerprinting many migrants despite law
- Argentina coach: Who wouldn't depend on Messi?
- BRAZIL BEAT: Klinsmann says Brazil team to beat
- American player Duval has Hodgkins' lymphoma
- Germany leads France 1-0 at halftime in World Cup
- At 116, US woman named oldest American
- California chicken linked to salmonella recalled
- List of world's oldest people with confirmed ages
- Sri Lanka eyes top spot in ODI rankings
- Germany leads France 1-0 at halftime in World Cup
- Firefighters reuniting year after Quebec disaster
- WCup-Yellow Card
- Priest convicted of killing nun dies in prison
- Stadler leads French Open after 2nd round
- US forward Aron Johannsson needs ankle surgery
- WCup-France-Germany Sums
- WCup-Scoring Leaders
- Ricciardo cheers Red Bull recovery
- World Cup Glance
- Mexico issues alert after small radioactive theft
- Germany's changes pay off at World Cup
- WCup-France-Germany Sums,1st Ld-Writethru
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Wimbledon Oldest Men's Finalists
- Roger Federer's Wimbledon Semifinal Results
- Van Gaal: More of the same from Costa Rica
- BC-TEN--Grand Slam-Men's Wins Leaders
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon-Women's Final Comparison
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon-Men's Final Comparison
- Wimbledon Head-to-Head
- Wimbledon Road
- Hyped France attack fails to deliver at World Cup
- In '86 it was Maradona, now Messi faces Belgium
- Police blow up bag left near Rio's soccer stadium
- Ex-member of R&B group Hi-Five arrested in death
- Endangered Indian rhino dies at Cincinnati zoo
- Brazil police arrest man in rape of US woman
- Police blow up bag left near Rio's soccer stadium
- Prince returns for Essence's 20th celebration
- 5 things to know about doping at Tour de France
- Maicon to start for Brazil against Colombia
- California city is latest immigration flashpoint
- Lions beat Rebels 34-17
- Pearson gearing up for Commonwealth Games
- 2 convicted in Dirty War death of Argentine bishop
- Costa Rica worried about Robben's dives
- Pearson gearing up for Commonwealth Games
- Toronto mayor can't promise he will stay sober
- Sampaoli says he wants to stay on with Chile
- Young France team looks ahead to Euro 2106
- Cup match puts Brazil into collective celebration
- Brazil leads Colombia 1-0 at halftime at World Cup
- Tour de France gears up for UK start
- Neuer's composure stands out in win over France
- FIFA warns Nigeria after football leader arrested
- Tour de France gears up for UK start
- Umpire Gary Darling retires after 28 years
- Sloan, Rodriguez share Nova Scotia Open lead
- WCup-Brazil-Colombia Sums
- WCup-Brazil-Colombia Sums,1st Ld-Writethru
- Charles Howell III withdraws from British Open
- World Cup Capsules
- Guatemala ex-guerrilla convicted in massacre
- Brazil, Germany set up semifinal at World Cup
- Suspect named in Bourbon St. shootings
- Gilliland lands pole for Cup race at Daytona
- World Cup's leading scorer going home
- Navy vet Billy Hurley takes Greenbrier lead
- Neymar in doubt for World Cup semifinals
- What to watch in last 2 World Cup quarterfinals
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Coke Zero 400 Lineup
- New Bolivia law would allow 10-year-olds to work
- ON THIS DAY: Rossi breaks Brazil's hearts in 1982
- China's smartphone shipment forecast to rise 27% in 2014
- Egypt's government raises fuel prices dramatically
- AP sources: Sefolosha to Hawks, Kaman to Blazers
- Luiz attributes free kick technique to genetics
- Broadway and TV casting director Barry Moss dies
- -World Cup Digest, AP
- MLB Capsules
- NASCAR Nationwide-Subway Firecracker 250 Results
- Taiwan's service sector remains stable: think tank
- AP PHOTOS: US celebrates Independence Day
- Players chief fears Vincent ban will deter others
- American League
- The Roots act as house band for Nicki Minaj
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Nacional
- Govt to boost exports with match-making event for Taiwan, Japan firms
- Saturday, July 12
- Fireworks, hurricane mark US Independence Day
- Obama: US always has been a nation of immigrants
- World Cup to add US$334,000 in sales to Taiwan textile maker
- California city is latest immigration flashpoint
- Sri Lanka accused of turning blind eye to violence
- MLS Capsules
- Hurricane Arthur churns north toward Nova Scotia
- Large is the trend in LCD monitor market: report
- NATO signals no new members for the present
- World Cup to add US$334,000 in sales to Taiwan textile maker
- At least 400 fuel tankers burn outside Kabul
- United Daily News: Overseas production unfavorable to economy
- Cabrera's error helps A's beat Jays 1-0 in 12th
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- What's making US economy a world beater? 5 factors
- Indian nurses stranded in Iraq return home
- Neymar returns to Brazil camp in ambulance
- What's making US economy a world beater? 5 factors
- Neymar returns to Brazil camp in ambulance
- Indian nurses stranded in Iraq return home
- Militants attack Yemen-Saudi border post
- Housing transactions down in five of six cities in June
- One year after outbreak, rabies still contained to mountainous areas
- Dynamo draws Red Bulls 2-2 in MLS
- Major League Soccer Standings
- Clashes spread after Palestinian boy's funeral
- On the lighter side: bad monkeys and good debts (June 21-July 4)
- Goldman Sachs expects TAIEX to hit 10,500 points in 12 months
- Protesters march against Tokyo Olympic stadium
- Largan June sales hit record high
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Nigerian capital airport closing for runway repair
- Ukraine claims victory in rebel stronghold
- Crusaders beat Blues 21-13 in Super Rugby
- Bombing kills a Bahraini policeman, official says
- Crusaders beat Blues 21-13 in Super Rugby
- Wanggong Fireworks Festival lights up Changhua
- Vettel on top in rain-hit final practice
- Head of Ukraine's Orthodox Church dies at 78
- Taiwan seeking business opportunities in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area
- Moody's revises Fubon Life outlook to stable from negative
- 4 killed in car bomb attack in Somalia
- Strong earthquake hits off western Indonesia
- Japanese Results
- Japanese Standings
- 101st Tour de France starts in England
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- South Korean culture fair opens on high note
- 5 Things: Federer, Djokovic in Wimbledon final
- 4 children killed in fast-moving house fire
- Force beat Reds 30-20 in Super Rugby
- Taiwanese industry group opens representative office in China
- Youth advisory group launched
- Syria rebel chief warns of "disaster" without aid
- Force beat Reds 30-20 in Super Rugby
- Moenchengladbach signs Thorgan Hazard on loan
- Sunni extremists destroy holy sites in Iraq
- El papa nombra nuevo obispo en Colombia
- Greek government moves to end power union's strike
- Schalke signs Cameroon's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
- Pianist Rueibin Chen to perform with Los Angeles Philharmonic
- Pope: No-work Sundays good, not just for faithful
- 7 people injured in Indianapolis shooting
- Egypt: death verdicts against 10 Islamists upheld
- Jill Biden travels to east Congo on Africa tour
- Japan's attempt to revise constitution could start arms race: scholar
- Kvitova wins 1st set 6-3 in final vs Bouchard
- -World-Cup-Digest, AP
- Kvitova overpowers Bouchard to win 2nd Wimbledon
- U.S. politicians talk with Ma, show support for Taiwan's TPP bid
- Ronaldo: challenge on Neymar was intentional
- Somber mood in Brazil after Neymar injury
- Jamaica to increase penalties to curb overfishing
- President Ma returns from Central America visit
- Wimbledon Women's Champions
- Wimbledon Women's Final Results
- Wimbledon Most Lopsided Women's Finals
- Wimbledon Road
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Women's Box
- Wimbledon-Low-Seed Women Finalists
- Report: Ecclestone mulls F1 commercial takeover
- Argentina fields Demichelis; Origi for Belgium
- Report: Ecclestone mulls F1 commercial takeover
- British Grand Prix Results
- Cuba mulls economy, graft in parliament session
- Democrats courting Florida's changing Cuban voters
- Democrats courting Florida's changing Cuban voters
- Bipartisan youth advisors hope to enliven government policies
- Jeremy Lin trade rumors swing to Sixers and Bucks
- Panda cub Yuan Zai celebrates first birthday
- Tsai Ing-wen: DPP must be careful in gearing up for year-end elections
- FDA: Both product and brand names required on noodle packaging
- Taiwan chef wins world pastry competition
- China's top negotiator tries to win young Taiwanese hearts
- Scientists: Scottish independence may hit research
- Germans read English weather better than Hamilton
- Italian duo complete doubles Grand Slam
- Neymar's exit leaves hole in Brazil's hopes
- Caricom requests reparation talks with Europe
- 3 confirmed dead in Florida boat collision
- Finnish couple wins quirky 'wife carrying' race
- Alonso questions Ferrari tactics
- Swedish Standings
- Stadler leads French Open by 4 after 3 rounds
- Swedish Results
- Swedish Standings
- Tour de France Stages-Winners
- Attorney: Louis Brown Jr., father of Nicole, dies
- Alonso questions Ferrari tactics at British GP
- France needs to build on World Cup success
- Arthur hits eastern Canada, causes power outages
- Honduras losing hope in search for trapped miners
- Argentina leads Belgium 1-0 at halftime
- Newtown victim's animal shelter dream turning real
- Stormers wreck Bulls' Super Rugby playoffs hopes
- Stormers wreck Bulls' Super Rugby playoffs hopes
- 6 shot at Houston music festival; no arrests
- 2 killed, 9 missing in plane crash in Poland
- Roger Federer-Novak Djokovic Head-to-Head
- 2 American boys in junior final at Wimbledon
- WCup-Argentina-Belgium Sums
- Tour de France at a glance
- NZ wins toss, elects to bowl first in 1st T20
- Zuniga apologizes to Neymar for tackle
- WCup-Argentina-Belgium Sums,1st Ld-Writethru
- Wimbledon at a glance
- No Wimbledon coronation for Eugenie Bouchard
- Lost game marks Hazard's World Cup
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- FIFA reveals details of Rio police ticketing probe
- Memphis Depay starts for Dutch against Costa Rica
- Cheetahs beat Sharks 27-20 in Super Rugby
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results
- Libya car bomb kills commando in the east
- Sock, Pospisil beat Bryans in Wimbledon final
- Filmmaker to correct 1983 film on Guatemala war
- Argentina winger Di Maria in doubt for semifinals
- Sock, Pospisil beat Bryans in Wimbledon final
- Shark bites man near Southern California beach
- Super Rugby Summaries
- WCup-Yellow Card
- 5 things to know about the Tour 1st stage
- Australian Rugby League Results
- Australian Football League results
- Navas keeps Netherlands scoreless at halftime
- Priest guilty of killing nun will get funeral Mass
- Marcelo stays in camp despite grandfather's death
- Montoya heats up for Penske as IndyCar hits Pocono
- Column: Neymar a victim of the World Cup show
- Nonprofits help the dying make farewell videos
- Areva Meeting Results
- Hurdlers set year-leading times in Paris
- Defense stands up, Argentina into World Cup semis
- Essendon stun Port Adelaide in AFL
- WCup-Yellow Card
- Argentine hooligan leader detained at World Cup
- WCup-Netherlands-Costa Rica,ADVISORY
- Hurley extends lead to 2 at Greenbrier Classic
- US family maintains hold on pit-spitting contest
- Brazil team spokesman gets 4-match ban from duty
- NZ beats West Indies in rainy 1st T20
- WCup-Netherlands-Costa Rica,ADVISORY
- Montoya wins 1st IndyCar pole at Pocono Raceway
- WCup-Netherlands-Costa Rica Sums
- World Cup Glance
- R&B singer Tevin Campbell performs at Essence fest
- Bulldogs down Manly in NRL
- World Cup Capsules
- ON THIS DAY: Poland beats Brazil for 3rd in 1974
- Sunday, July 13
- Potential Houston midair plane collision averted
- Chiefs win, Sharks stumble in Super Rugby
- Pocono IndyCar 500 qualifying results
- Messi guides Argentina into semis, Dutch scrape in
- Van Persie's misses nearly cost Dutch at World Cup
- Not even Navas can rescue Costa Rica this time
- WNBA Capsules
- -World-Cup-Digest, AP
- AP PHOTOS: China gives rare glimpse at naval ships
- Former 'Scandal' actor Short arrested in Texas
- Baseball Capsules
- Chinese state media: 17 miners trapped underground
- Report: Ordinary Americans caught up in data sweep
- Chinese state media: 17 miners trapped underground
- Mexico: Man confesses to killing 5 females
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- DeLeon, Kitchen score in DC United's win
- South Africa bats first vs. Sri Lanka
- Weidman unanimously outpoints Machida at UFC 175
- Simmons, Harang spark Braves to 9th straight win
- South Africa bats first vs. Sri Lanka
- Teenager dies after New Zealand rugby match
- Dengue fever infections on rise: CDC
- Israel strikes 10 militant sites in Gaza Strip
- Red Cross: 13 dead in attacks in Kenyan coast
- Wall collapse kills 11 workers in southern India
- Misconceptions helped kill Australian carbon tax
- Red Cross: 13 dead in attacks in Kenyan coast
- Commercial Times: Risk of imbalance in Taiwan-China exchanges
- Wall collapse kills 11 workers in southern India
- Dubai to build world's biggest shopping center
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Nacional
- Taiwan to continue to seek participation in RIMPAC: official
- Boxscore:
- Kenya's Limo wins Gold Coast Marathon
- Taiwan film screened in Singapore to promote animal rights
- 'Transformers' could earn record China box office
- Waratahs trounce Highlanders 44-16 in Super Rugby
- Super Rugby scoring summaries
- Pakistan: 5 indicted in woman's stoning death
- Sri Lanka vs. South Africa Scores
- 16 killed in Uganda tribal clashes with police
- South Africa reaches 304-5 vs Sri Lanka in 1st ODI
- Yemen clashes between rebels, tribesmen kill 35
- Sri Lanka vs. South Africa scoreboard
- KMT to call for two-week extra legislative session beginning July 28
- British sprinter Cavendish pulls out of Tour
- Participants in economic conference call for services pact passage
- Pro-Russia rebels regroup to fight on in Ukraine
- Brazil tries to stay confident after losing Neymar
- Final 3: IOC set to keep 3 bids for 2022 Games
- 'Miracle Piano' showcased at Taipei event in memory of Japan quake
- Taiwan, Vietnam could hold 2nd mediation session this week
- Spain's famed bull run festival begins in Pamplona
- Final 3: IOC set to keep 3 bids for 2022 Games
- Tour de France 2nd stage begins in York
- Final 3: IOC set to keep 3 bids for 2022 Games
- Canadian lawmakers to visit Taiwan to promote bilateral ties
- Libya: 3 foreigners kidnapped in western town
- 17 coal miners trapped underground in west China
- Iraq analyzing tape purported to show top militant
- Nigeria: Soldiers repel attack on military base
- 5 things to know as the Tour de France hits London
- Germany turns up pressure in suspected US spy case
- Strong typhoon threatens north Philippines, Japan
- Typhoon Neoguri to bring high waves, rain as it approaches Taiwan
- First lap crash halts F1 British Grand Prix
- Di Stefano 'grave but stable' after heart failure
- Syrian opposition to elect new president
- Control Yuan nominees become new point of contention in Legislature
- Mentally tough Kvitova wins 2nd major at Wimbledon
- Di Maria injury setback for Argentina at World Cup
- French World Cup squad returns to warm welcome
- Belgium falls short at World Cup
- Van Gaal: Dutch squad most driven I've worked with
- US official says Afghan candidates to agree audit
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Egypt president raises cigarette, alcohol prices
- Hope runs out for 8 trapped in Honduras gold mine
- BC-BC--World-Cup-Digest, BC
- World Cup crowds top 2nd best average in history
- Federer wins 1st set of Wimbledon final
- Brazil asks FIFA to overturn Thiago Silva ban
- Backlash stirs in US against foreign worker visas
- Without Neymar, Brazil plays on against Germany
- Swedish Standings
- Jessica Simpson weds ex-NFL player Eric Johnson
- McDowell retains French Open title
- Debut of ONE Fighting Championship in Taiwan set for Friday
- Union Bank posts EPS of NT$0.7 for first half of year
- Global Lighting breaks ground at Tongluo Science Park
- Capital expenditures pick up in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
- ASE ramps up recruitment for Apple products
- Listing requirements for foreign issuer stocks loosened
- TWSE visits Silicon Valley to promote Taiwanese capital markets
- Asia Optical partners with Atii to capture China’s mobile phone market
- Vote on Control Yuan nominees set for 2nd special Legislative session
- Ma: ROC will not cede one inch of Tiaoyutai
- National Development Council sets 3 strategies to encourage entrepreneurialism
- AUO June revenue drops 2.6% compared to May
- Eric Chu: Running for re-election is “a challenge to myself”
- Documentary to honor Chiang Wei-shui at URS27W Gallery
- New immigrant brings creative fusion cuisine
- TFCF Nantou branch promotes math and Mandarin tutoring programs for new immigrant
- NYC mourns death of firefighter in high-rise blaze
- Norwegian Standings
- Norwegian Results
- Airline fuselages to be pulled from Montana river
- Beyonce and Jay Z: Contemporary pop's ultimate duo
- Indianapolis officer dies after alley gun battle
- 2015 Rugby World Cup Qualifying Glance
- 5 things to know about US guest worker programs
- Formula One-British Grand Prix Results
- Germany concerned about roughness of Brazil
- 2015 Rugby World Cup Pools
- Namibia qualifies for 2015 Rugby World Cup
- Top 10 users of H-1B visas at a glance
- Colombia WCup team welcomed home as heroes
- R&B singer Tevin Campbell performs at Essence fest
- Shark bites man near Southern California beach
- British Grand Prix Results
- Poland opens criminal probe into parachuting crash
- Nonprofits' contraceptive cases next for justices
- Schweinsteiger fit for late World Cup stage
- Video footage shows Pistorius re-enacting killing
- Thousands welcome Kaka as he returns to Sao Paulo
- Nonprofits' contraceptive cases next for justices
- Poland opens criminal probe into parachuting crash
- Quebec remembers victims of oil train disaster
- Dignified Rosberg puts brave face on setback
- Ricciardo happy with 'best third'
- Wimbledon Road
- BC-TEN--Wimbledon Men's Box
- Wimbledon Men's Champions
- Wimbledon Men's Finals Results
- Roger Federer's Grand Slam Finals Results
- Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Finals Results
- Swedish Standings
- BC-TEN--Men-Most Career Majors Finals
- BC-TEN--Men's GS Finals Winning Pct
- Ethnic Albanians protest court ruling on slayings
- New Zealand wins toss, bowls 1st vs West Indies
- Hamilton thanks family and fans after home win
- Church parade past Mafia home a challenge to pope
- Versace leads Paris' haute couture revival
- 5 things to know about the Tour de France
- Tour de France at a glance
- Williams celebrates after memorable British GP
- Dutch goalie: Shootout tactic was fair play
- 'Transformers' tops 'Tammy' on weak July 4 weekend
- Zimonjic, Stosur win Wimbledon mixed doubles
- Rubin wins Wimbledon junior title in all-US final
- 2014 Wimbledon Champions
- Saudi rights lawyer sentenced to 15 years prison
- Rubin wins Wimbledon junior title in all-US final
- Almirola wins rain-shortened NASCAR at Daytona
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Coke Zero 400 Results
- US: Some at US-bound airports must turn on phones
- Norwegian Results
- Coast Guard frees 15 from boat on US river
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Coke Zero 400 Results
- 4 young adults ID'd as victims in US boat crash
- Muti conducts 'Requiem' for WWI 100th anniversary
- Tot wanders from family, is found dead in NYC lake
- The Full Nibali: Savvy Italian wins Tour 2nd leg
- Scolari hints Willian may replace Neymar in semis
- Man convicted on terror charges files appeal
- Freddy Adu given trial by AZ Alkmaar
- Charges against bombing suspects' pals questioned
- Gehry redesign of art museum yields more space
- Scolari hints Willian may replace Neymar in semis
- Flintoff takes 2-36 on return to cricket
- Kuwait police use tear gas to disperse protesters
- I.K. Kim wins Ladies European Masters
- Federer bid for No. 8 at Wimbledon comes up short
- Becker tops Edberg again, this time as coaches
- Ford injury to halt 'Star Wars' for 2 weeks
- Pocono IndyCar 500 Results
- Victim recounts Southern California shark attack
- Oregon mental hospital to honor 'forgotten souls'
- Suarez referee picked for Brazil-Germany semifinal
- Illness to keep Argentine president from holiday
- Pocono IndyCar 500 Results
- US women edge Spain 77-75 to win U17 world title
- Wimbledon at a glance
- States look to gun seizure law after mass killings
- West Indies beats NZ by 39 runs to level series
- US survivors of WWII battle recall Saipan attack
- Angel Cabrera wins Greenbrier Classic by 2 shots
- Oregon's 'forgotten souls' by the numbers
- Angel Cabrera wins Greenbrier Classic by 2 shots
- US survivors of WWII battle recall Saipan attack
- Son: Former US Sen Dixon of Illinois dies at home
- Legal, political hurdles in child migrant crisis
- Legal, political hurdles in child migrant crisis
- Egypt leader wishes journalists weren't tried
- Di Maria ruled out of World Cup semifinals
- Soviet defector's trove of KGB secrets made public
- WNBA Capsules
- Canada's Sloan wins Nova Scotia Open
- Baseball Capsules
- BC-Today In History
- Merkel brings German business leaders to China
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Merkel brings German business leaders to China
- Flavor Flav cited by police over fireworks show
- French defender Delpierre to play in Australia
- N. Korea to send cheering squad to Asian Games
- Argentina's Kicillof to lead debt delegation to NY
- Trade costs Samardzija chance for All-Star outing
- BC-BC--World-Cup-Digest, BC
- All-Star Fan Voting
- 2014 All-Star Rosters
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Boris Diaw is staying in San Antonio
- E-commerce sites preparing for summer shopping, Ghost Month
- China holds ceremony to mark China-Japan war
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America
- Birthplace of Brazil independence near WCup city
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- National League Standings
- Asian stocks lower ahead of US earnings
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- US child migrant crisis has political hurdles
- Obscure bird could affect control of US Senate
- Australia returns asylum seekers to Sri Lanka
- AP Sources: LeBron James to meet with Heat
- Australia returns asylum seekers to Sri Lanka
- Samardzija wins in Athletics' debut
- Doctor: Vietnam military helicopter crash kills 16
- Vietnam military helicopter crash kills 16
- Hamas vows revenge after 7 members killed
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Testimony set for trial of Boston suspect friend
- First day of Pamplona bull-run sees 1 gored
- Taiwan shares close almost flat
- Global tablet shipments forecast to slow down in 2014
- Typhoon Neoguri forecast to bring rain to northern, eastern Taiwan
- 5 Afghan police killed in insurgent attack
- Oil slips below $104 as supplies set to increase
- Rimini Street Expands Operations in Europe to Meet Growing Demand for Its Support Services
- NPM exhibition in Japan attracts over 120,000 visits so far
- Your Top Plays for Today
- SKF selected for first international order of Dongfang Electric New Energy Equipment
- Protest staged in Taipei against Japan's new defense policies
- 5 things at Wimbledon: Djokovic, Federer, Bouchard
- Merkel says US spy allegations 'a serious case'
- Clippers sale hangs in balance as trial begins
- Force's Hugh McMeniman banned for 1 match
- Angel Cabrera builds momentum for British Open
- Montoya wins IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway
- China police blame arson in bus fire that hurt 32
- Pope's visit seen encouraging Catholics in Asia
- Local bourse ends above 9,500 points, backed by electronics
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Pistorius: Prosecutor counters witness objectivity
- Diplomats: Iran nuke talks make little progress,
- Angel Cabrera builds momentum for British Open
- WIN Consortium in Personalized Cancer Medicine Welcomes Six New Member Organizations during the WIN 2014 Symposium
- Global stocks mostly lower ahead of US earnings
- Taipei exhibition commemorates anniversary of Lugouqiao Incident
- Super typhoon casualties: flights between Taipei and Japan
- Global tablet shipments forecast to slow down in 2014 (update)
- Shevardnaze, former Georgian president, dies at 86
- Colombia's Montoya wins IndyCar race in Poconos
- BC-TEN--Gastein Ladies Results
- Heavy police presence ahead Kenya opposition demo
- Taiwan's exports up 1.2% in June
- Memorial to London's July 7 terror victims defaced
- German industry production down 3rd straight month
- Signature win for Almirola at Daytona
- Shevardnaze, former Georgian president, dies at 86
- 63 abducted females escape extremists in Nigeria
- French rail denies tracks neglected in fatal crash
- China's premier says country's economy improving
- Djokovic replaces Nadal at No. 1 after Wimbledon
- Japan on alert as typhoon heads toward Okinawa
- 63 abducted females escape extremists in Nigeria
- Almaty, Beijing, Oslo make list for 2022 Olympics
- India Supreme Court will not recognize Shariah law
- Almaty, Beijing, Oslo make list for 2022 Olympics
- Ukraine: bridge explosion blocks road to Donetsk
- Almaty, Beijing, Oslo make list for 2022 Olympics
- Taiwan to publish materials on ROC's role in World War II
- Israeli FM ends alliance with Netanyahu
- ADM to buy Swiss flavoring maker for about $3B
- Japan forward Kakitani to join Swiss club Basel
- AirAsia flight shoots off runway in Brunei
- Syrian troops advance in largest city
- APNewsBreak: Wash. issues first pot shop licenses
- BC-TEN--MercedesCup Results
- Europe takes rehab approach to Islamic extremists
- Iraqi general killed in fighting west of Baghdad
- UAE official offers reassurances on ruler's health
- -Europe-Digest, AP
- BC-TEN--SkiStar Swedish Open Results
- Pope meets Catholics sexually abused by clergy
- Fears of rebellion as Uganda's army battles gunmen
- US survivors of WWII battle recall Saipan attack
- El papa nombra nuevo obispo en Panama
- Nibali in yellow as Tour heads to London
- Asustek reports lower-than-expected Q2 consolidated sales
- Magnitude-7.1 earthquake shakes southern Mexico
- After protests, Kuwait opposition leader released
- Germany sets out plan to launch car toll in 2016
- Halle Berry as a preggers astronaut on 'Extant'
- South Texas shows drama behind illegal immigration
- Taiwan airports not affected by new U.S. security measures: CAA
- Neymar denies attempt to play in World Cup final
- Thai navy opens submarine center, but lacks subs
- Halle Berry as a pregnant astronaut on 'Extant'
- Cabbies protest against new ridesharing app
- Delays on Eurotunnel after electrical fault
- UK to investigate claims to child abuse cover-up
- North Korea to send cheering squad to Asian Games
- Dolly Parton offers to adopt "Dolly" the dog
- President: Events to mark 70th anniversary of victory against Japan
- Former premier takes issue with Chinese on wartime history
- Taiwan's exports up 1.2% in June (update)
- MTV series traces aftermath of abduction
- South Africa's deputy president visits Sri Lanka
- United Daily News: China-Japan wrangling marginalizing Taiwan
- ON THIS DAY: West Germany fends off Dutch in 1974
- Voegele beats former champ Goerges in Bad Gastein
- Kidnapped Macedonian, Bosnian found in Libya
- Review: New Neil Armstrong book glides, not soars
- Stock futures fall after market milestones
- South Africa's deputy president visits Sri Lanka
- Drought looms in Somalia after poor, erratic rains
- Dribblers Messi and Robben face off in semifinal
- Stocks slip in early trading after holiday
- -World-Cup-Digest, AP
- BC-TEN--BRD Bucharest Open Results
- Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan suspended
- 'Cats' gets rap twist for West End revival
- ROC pilot who died in mission 50 years ago remembered
- Lebanon charges 28 for planning bomb attacks
- Can living like a star produce a happy ending?
- Jet disaster averted in Barcelona near-miss
- Dutch Queen Maxima has split semifinal loyalties
- 'Cats' gets rap twist for West End revival
- EVA Air apologizes for commercial's impact on farmers
- Pro-U.S. activists occupy Taiwan provincial government hall
- Bulgaria, Russia push for pipeline
- 2 World Cup ticket agents implicated in scalping
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory
- Scientists criticize Europe's $1.6B brain project
- Ethiopia urged to protect opposition leader
- Djokovic's pep talk swept aside 'fear,' 'demons'
- Egypt military deploys buses after fuel price rise
- Movement pro transforms actors into apes on film
- Bayern signs defender Juan Bernat from Valencia
- Go ape: Find your inner primate in 4 easy steps
- Fossils unearthed at California construction site
- A troubled teen in flight from a nuclear meltdown
- Taiwan Cement bullish on industry consolidation in China
- Hon Hai continues focus on robots
- Magic Technology increases capacity with new plant
- DPP condemns summons for secretary-general
- Camera modules lift Primax’s June revenue
- Fujian top official visits Central Taiwan
- Institutional investors: Elan Q2 income per share to reach NT$1
- Adlink sets June revenue record
- KMT considers replacing Keelung candidate
- GlycoNex set to complete new technology platform and plant
- Aflatoxins found in half of peanut butter sold in Taiwan
- Cambodian-born new immigrant teaches kids to manufacture French bread in multi-cultural camp
- Xinzhuang District Office opens Vietnamese language and culture learning programs
- Golubev sets up clash with defending champ Fognini
- Court halts denial of licenses for immigrants
- Trade body issues mixed ruling in US-China dispute
- Read Madrid great Di Stefano dies at age 88
- BC-TEN--Hall of Fame Tennis Championships Results
- Stocks slip, pulling Dow back near 17,000
- FIFA takes no action over challenge on Neymar
- White House won't say if German spying claim true
- Without Neymar, attack not the focus for Brazil
- Facts, figures on 2022 Winter Games bids
- Cuba: Team boots 2 pitchers after defection bids
- Delta Air Lines cutting back flights to Venezuela
- Bahrain: US diplomat not welcome, asked to leave
- Film 'Black Orpheus' to be adapted for Broadway
- Facts, figures on 2022 Winter Games bids
- Film 'Black Orpheus' to be adapted for Broadway
- Premier League side Hull signs winger Tom Ince
- Pink Floyd to release new album after 20-year gap
- Veteran defender Ashley Cole joins Roma
- Japanese referee a candidate for World Cup final
- Truckers strike at Los Angeles, Long Beach ports
- Virgin Galactic partners with New Mexico hotel
- Review: 'Act of War' is heart-pounding thriller
- Ghana: Quarantined US citizen tested for Ebola
- Arthur leaves many Canadians still without power
- FIFA: All doping smaples clean at World Cup
- Mascherano, Argentina's captain without an armband
- US starts destruction of Syrian chemical weapons
- Terry Brooks delivers in latest fantasy tale
- 5 things to know about the Tour de France
- Tributes flow for Real Madrid great Di Stefano
- Tour de France at a glance
- Germany coach hopes for Neymar's speedy recovery
- Puerto Rico utility in agreement to delay payments
- Corrective to July 6 Wimbledon 5 Things story
- Experts in talks with Syria over chemical weapons
- Loch Ness monster it ain't: 6-foot croc in Greece
- Theron and Penn electrify Paris' Dior couture show
- Norwegian Results
- Norwegian Standings
- Swedish Results
- Pink Floyd to release new album after 20-year gap
- US to press China on liberalizing high-tech trade
- Obama signs intelligence bill into law
- UK PM's ex-aide Coulson facing perjury charge
- Study: Fossil soaring bird had huge wingspan
- Sousa through after only 1 game at Swedish Open
- Phelps, Lochte set to compete in Georgia meet
- Corn falls as favorable weather continues
- UN recognizes gay marriages for staffers
- Hillary Clinton: US-Europe must nurture ties
- Rare 5-test series for England and India
- Karlovic beats American Ginepri at Newport
- Stocks slip, pulling Dow back near 17,000
- The Rohatyn Group (TRG) Announces Sale of Stake in Colombian Energy Company for $880 Million
- Police: Baby abandoned at NYC subway station
- Honduras halts search for 8 trapped miners
- Like a juror: Madonna does NYC jury duty, briefly
- Yedlin returns to Seattle, European interest rises
- Brazil vs Germany: How do they compare?
- Montreuil Meeting Results
- How the Dow Jones industrial average did Monday
- Box Office Top 20: 'Transformers' tops 'Tammy'
- Russian arrested in hacking case filed in Seattle
- Lawyers: Judge approves NFL concussion settlement
- Australian rugby league results
- French, US leaders press for Ukraine cease-fire
- Fans expect Brazil to overcome loss of Neymar
- First lady to speak at Hispanic convention in NYC
- British Virgin Islands gets $35M cruise pier loan
- Fans expect Brazil to overcome loss of Neymar
- Bandits loot Samsung plant in Brazil
- Scolari: Brazil will be playing for nation, Neymar
- Loew warns about Brazil fouls ahead of semifinal
- AP sources: Obama backs off border policy changes
- Guam rampage suspect accused of witness tampering
- ON THIS DAY: West Germany beats France in 1982
- Tropical Storm Fausto forms in Pacific off Mexico
- Samsung's Q2 operating profit hits 2-year low
- Argentina's Kicillof asks for stay on debt case
- Film 'Black Orpheus' to be adapted for Broadway
- Argentina's economy chief kicks off debt talks
- Tuesday, July 15
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Mississippi Republicans certify Cochran victory
- Samsung's Q2 operating profit hits 2-year low
- Rays sign Dominican Republic prospect Rondon
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Rays sign Dominican Republic prospect Rondon
- Iran leader rejects pressures at nuclear talks
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Israeli army launches offensive on Gaza Strip
- Inflation in Taiwan up 1.64% in June
- Washington state issues marijuana shop licenses
- 14 killed, dozens hurt in Chicago shootings
- Super Typhoon Neoguri to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan
- Taiwan urged to invest more in 'invisible assets'
- Activists want inquiry into Highway Patrol beating
- Kerry: Afghan power grab would mean US aid cutoff
- Route of proposed Nicaraguan canal unveiled
- California deputy who shot teen won't face charges
- Route of proposed Nicaraguan canal unveiled
- 4 hurt in Los Angeles-area roller coaster accident
- Route of proposed Nicaraguan canal unveiled
- Obama urges restraint for Israel, Palestinians
- Prayer vigil held for comedian injured with Morgan
- Australia, Japan to sign free trade, defense deals
- UN pushes for migrants to be called refugees
- Shares of Asustek down on Q2 sales, but losses limited
- Taiwan's June export growth reflects global economic recovery: ANZ
- Australia, Japan to sign free trade, defense deals
- Israel launches military offensive against Gaza
- Taiwan urged to invest more in 'invisible assets' (update)
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Taiwan helps Haiti combat mosquito-borne disease
- Shevardnadze: Fearless life, sad political ending
- Myanmar camp baby a brief chapter in painful story
- Taiwan shares close up 0.11%
- Border money request will precede policy proposals
- Myanmar camp baby a brief chapter in painful story
- Japanese pro-wrestler plans Pyongyang extravaganza
- Expedience, pragmatism shape new Asian alliances
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- US-China strategic talks get test this week
- Obama urges restraint for Israel, Palestinians
- Sri Lanka Buddhists want Pope Francis to apologize
- In deep South Texas, a daily tide of poor migrants
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Japanese pro-wrestler plans Pyongyang extravaganza
- Inflation in Taiwan up 1.64% in June (update)
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Merkel argues for sustainability, economic growth
- UN: Lone woman heads 1-in-4 Syria refugee families
- All riders now off disabled California coaster
- Prayer vigil held for comedian injured with Morgan
- Afghan attack kills 4 foreign troops, 12 Afghans
- Why nukes keep finding trouble: They're really old
- US-China strategic talks get test this week
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Why nukes keep finding trouble: They're really old
- Foreign, local students gather to discuss international cooperation
- Ma seeks Canada's support for Taiwan's regional trade bloc bid
- MIT finger device reads to the blind in real time
- MIT finger device reads to the blind in real time
- Indonesia divided in close presidential race
- Sri Lankans win temporary reprieve from Australia
- Athletics beat Bay rival Giants 5-0 in opener
- German exports, imports disappoint in May
- Local bourse ends higher as buying rotates to financials
- WTO talks begin on almost $1 trillion green goods
- Washington state poised to start legal pot sales
- Late-night US talk show 'Conan' debuts in China
- Pistorius defense team closes case
- New India rail minister seeks foreign investment
- Braun and Sebastian Vettel start a new wave of shaving: with BRAUN WaterFlex
- Sri Lankans win temporary reprieve from Australia
- China Times: Eric Chu -- More than just a mayoral candidate
- Chinese scenic spot plans to sue over Transformers
- Channel Tunnel trains slowly return to normal
- Baseball Capsules
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Italy pledges reforms, brushes away debt discord
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- OT Announces the Appointment of Sebastien Peries as Group General Counsel
- Ukraine says rebels must disarm before talks
- Britain plans Gandhi statue in famed London square
- Girl raped, killed on overnight train in Thailand
- EU's united front on Russia falling amid gas needs
- Pistorius defense team closes case
- KMT mulling dropping Keelung mayor nominee amid corruption scandal
- Changhua County reinforces anti-bird flu measures
- LIDERES DEL DIA EN LAS GRANDES LIGAS
- Pistorius defense team closes case
- Luxury Rolls-Royce car sales soar worldwide
- Goalkeeper Willy Caballero signs with Man City
- Consumer confidence in Taiwan still lagging behind China, Macau
- Iraqi parliament sets new date for next session
- Harry Potter is back in new JK Rowling story
- Browne, Lynn to get lifetime Americana awards
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Istanbul to host first ATP Tour event
- Leonard named AP's Ukraine correspondent
- BC-TEN--Gastein Ladies Results
- Vatican bank's profit takes big dip amid reform
- NYPD: Drone came near police chopper
- Cupcake shop Crumbs shuttering all its stores
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Japan defense shift aimed at revising U.S. security pact: think tank
- Typhoon survivors to encourage Japan quake victims through dance
- Entering the Zettabyte Era: Satellite Operators Make the Case For Smart Future Networks
- Cesare Prandelli signs with Galatasaray
- Nash sees young people as saviors of the future
- Kinmen seeking to become 'healthy, senior citizen-friendly' city
- Gongliao rock festival postponed due to Typhoon Neoguri
- Ugandan leader: Guerrillas tried to take barracks
- EU to ponder adding to Ukraine sanctions list
- Nash sees young people as saviors of the future
- Iroko Pharmaceuticals Announces First International Filing for ZORVOLEXR
- Vitesse Simplifies Industry Transition To 802.11ac Gigabit Wi-Fi
- Vitesse Fortifies Enterprises For Gigabit Wi-Fi
- 100-year-old German turns tables on trickster
- Jewish leader: Europe fight anti-Semitism
- Matchmaking generates millions in business with Japanese firms
- BC-TEN--SkiStar Swedish Open Results
- Tour de France returns home from England
- World Cup final-4 offices in Taiwan to cheer on national teams
- Tour de France returns home from England
- India police order 2nd autopsy of girls gang-raped
- Lottery winners make donations for public interests
- Outgoing Japanese representative lauds friendship with Taiwan
- AbbVie raises its bid for Shire by about 11 pct
- Slovyansk struggles back after rebels are routed
- Ellen DeGeneres and Chris Burch to Create E.D., a Fully Conceived Lifestyle Collection
- Buttler called up as cover for Prior in lineup
- WCup hospitality exec released from jail in Brazil
- US vet sues over burial with gay partner
- Stock futures point to lower US open
- California preps for showdown over soda tax
- IOC: Rio's Olympic preparations boosted by WCup
- Holder: Threat from Syria endangers Europe, US
- C. African Republic church attacks leaves 17 dead
- QNB: Financial Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2014
- Exhibition opens to showcase Atayal children's art
- Man dies at US hot dog eating contest
- IOC: Rio's Olympic preparations boosted by WCup
- Explorers find 1952 US plane wreck in Lake Ontario
- US stocks slide for a second day as earnings loom
- Soda tax's last stand? Bay Area preps for showdown
- IOC issues warning over Israeli flag incident
- -World Cup Digest, AP
- British men admit preparing terrorist attacks
- SEF defends role in disputes as legislator calls China a money trap
- NetJetsR China Obtains Certificate to Operate Repair Station
- US stocks slip early ahead of earnings reports
- Holiday weekend death toll climbs to 15 in Chicago
- Europe-Taiwan ties dynamic, robust on multiple fronts: EETO
- Swiss air service requests Schumacher probe
- NYC's oldest bowling alley closes after 76 years
- Fans start gathering for Brazil-Germany semifinal
- US companies post most jobs in 7 years in May
- US diplomat says Bahrain expulsion 'not about me'
- Slovene PM, Catholic Church clash over bribery
- Ma terms DPP's Control Yuan vote-blocking 'malicious practice'
- Go For the Food: Dim sum in the Land of Barbecue
- WHO: 50 new Ebola cases in 2 African countries
- Mobile apps offer last-minute deals
- Review: Judas Priest has redeeming metal value
- 'Half of a Yellow Sun' to show in Nigeria
- Hospital pharmacist charged in theft of 200K pills
- UN: 50 new Ebola cases in 2 African nations
- How 'hope' became Obama's fight against cynicism
- BC-TEN--BRD Bucharest Open Results
- EOC Limited: EOC REPORTS PATMI OF US$3.9M FOR 3Q FY14
- Pistorius trial: Defense ends its case
- Defending champ Meusburger wins Bad Gastein opener
- Russia to allow gambling in Sochi
- Hospital pharmacist charged in theft of 200K pills
- EOC Limited: THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL YEAR 2014 RESULTS
- De Jong warms up at Dutch World Cup training
- Idina Menzel to sing nat'l anthem at MLB All-Star
- Saudi says its own citizens behind border assault
- Brazil's World Cup dream shattered against Germany
- Solarsite 2014 Outsider Alley
- The Control Yuan nomination process: ending the impasse
- Taiwanese fighters welcome debut of ONE Fighting Championship
- Triennial International Magazine Conference of Taipei to kick off Thursday
- FSC to limit domestic bank branches to less than 3,500
- Control Yuan to seek opinion from Grand Justices on MeHAS case
- NSC: King’s visits to agencies ‘not unprecedented’
- Pork supply down, prices up until September: COA
- Legislative Yuan opens 2nd special session July 28
- DPP discusses ex-President Chen Shui-bian
- Ko emphasizes affordable housing
- KMT calls Tsai to clarify remarks on ‘worst Control Yuan nominees ever’
- Schroders ranks 4 strongest markets for second half of 2014
- KMT drops Keelung mayoral candidate
- Asia Electronic posts second highest Q2 revenue
- Tong Hsing June revenue sets single month high
- Professor in Farglory scandal freed on bail
- Chinese-born new immigrant sells authentic Shandong dumplings in Changhua
- Thai-born Chinese overseas granted Alien Permanent Resident Certificate by NIA
- Turkey seeks to boost peace talks with Kurds
- World Golf Glance
- Russia to allow gambling in Sochi
- 2 men die after boat capsizes
- Nigeria's Abuja airport closing for runway repairs
- Pakistan Olympic body avoids suspension by IOC
- Tour de France Stages-Winners
- US stocks slide for a second day as earnings loom
- Ford recalling 100,566 vehicles for safety issues
- Republicans favor Cleveland for 2016 convention
- South Sudan runner to compete at Youth Games
- Business Architecture Innovation Workshop to Take Place in Austin, TX
- Tour de France Results
- Steve Stricker withdraws from British Open
- Protesters heckle Toronto mayor to resign
- Row scuppers all 5 Garth Brooks' Dublin shows
- Cuevas knocks Chardy out of Swedish Open
- Republicans pick Cleveland for 2016 convention
- Champions League Results
- Champions League Glance
- Forgotten vials of smallpox found in storage room
- Serbia playmaker Tadic signed by Southampton
- Death toll in Mexico, Guatemala quake rises to 5
- Day 2 play washed out at Stuttgart
- Sri Lanka releases 36 who were on intercepted boat
- FBI: Tsarnaev's friend agreed to toss evidence
- UK trip leader recounts fatal polar bear attack
- West Ham sign teenage son of Sunderland manager
- Jury seated for 'American Sniper' suit
- BC--Financial Markets,ADVISORY
- Nike ending sponsorship with Man United in 2015
- Priscilla Presley tells upset fans to 'calm down'
- Court acquits Berlusconi's elder son, executive
- Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. Unveils New Research Demonstrating the Superiority of Human Residential Bifidobacteria
- BC-TEN--MercedesCup Results
- US urges SE Asia action against human trafficking
- Woods' Ryder Cup chances depend on 3 tournaments
- Militants attack Somalia presidential palace
- US urges SE Asia action against human trafficking
- Obama seeks $3.7 billion to deal with border kids
- Raiders burn wildlife camp on Kenya's coast
- World's largest folk art market opens in Santa Fe
- Ex-Guantanamo inmate gets Canada prison transfer
- Obama inches into competitive US Senate race
- 2 dead in shooting at medical complex in US
- Militants attack Somalia presidential palace
- Raiders burn wildlife camp on Kenya's coast
- Obama inches into competitive US Senate race
- US govt pledges $600K for new parks in Puerto Rico
- Senator wants US probe of Cuba role
- American's CEO says demand for travel still bright
- White House urges calm in Afghanistan election
- BC-TEN--Hall of Fame Tennis Championships Results
- US man's online potato salad effort takes off
- Review: Sia, writer for Rihanna, Beyonce, shines
- A look at US Minuteman missile, mission, future
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Benghazi militant's next court date in September
- Thousands throng to pay respects to Di Stefano
- Yemen Shiite rebels capture northern city
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- NY jury acquits ex-hedge fund founder's brother
- US farmer loses phone, found on Japanese island
- Tour de France at a glance
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks
- Bernard replaces Neymar for Brazil vs Germany
- In Mexico, lopsided death tolls draw suspicion
- Linklater's 'Boyhood' is the time of your life
- US consumer borrowing rises at slower pace in May
- 5 things to know about the Tour de France
- Paraguay alcanza cosecha record de soja
- UN chief urges South Sudan leaders to end conflict
- No arrests in US missionary's killing in Haiti
- US consumer borrowing rises at slower pace in May
- Nigeria: 'Good news' soon on kidnapped girls
- Car-hailing service Uber takes on taxis with sale
- Brazil faces issues around racism despite image
- South African train collision injures at least 52
- Top-seeded Isner advances on grass at Newport
- Stocks fall for a second day; Nasdaq slumps
- Chicago gets heave-ho as America's Cup host
- WCup-Goalflash
- Brazil brings out Neymar's number for semifinals
- WCup-Goalflash
- WCup-Goalflash
- World Cup entangled with Mideast soaring conflicts
- Wait time for new Harry Potter ride: 450 minutes
- WCup-Goalflash
- World Cup entangled with Mideast soaring conflicts
- Klose scores vs. Brazil to set World Cup record
- Europa League Results
- Europa League Glance
- Germany leads Brazil 5-0 at halftime at World Cup
- Cumbre Mercosur sera el 29 julio en Venezuela
- Alcoa swings to 2Q profit of $138M, revenue flat
- Germany leads Brazil 5-0 at halftime at World Cup
- How the Dow Jones industrial average did Tuesday
- Land dispute erupts among ultra-wealthy in Bahamas
- Pink, Hudson, Leto make Armani a celebrity circus
- WCup-Yellow Card
- Oil slips closer to $103 as supply fears recede
- WCup-Goalflash
- Main players in the FIFA ticket scalping case
- Iraq says 'terrorists' seize chemical weapons site
- WCup-Goalflash
- WCup-Brazil-Germany Sums
- World Cup Glance
- WCup-Scoring Leaders
- Hawksworth cleared by IndyCar to race at Iowa
- Netherlands vs Argentina: How they compare
- Van Gaal to Dutch parents: Let kids stay up late
- Charges: Russian stole data from restaurants, zoo
- Obama taps donor to be ambassador to Costa Rica
- WCup-Brazil-Germany Sums,2nd Ld-Writethru
- Water levels at US reservoir drops to new low
- WCup-Career Scorers
- World Cup Semifinals-Goals
- AIDS research team in US loses $1.38M grant
- Stevie Nicks joining 'The Voice' as adviser
- Sterling appears in court at Clippers sale trial
- AP PHOTOS: Argentine WCup fans follow team on bus
- i2c Opens New Office to Accelerate Growth of Prepaid and Mobile Financial Services in Asia Pacific
- North Korea again fires projectiles into sea
- ON THIS DAY: Zidane headbutts Materazzi in 2006
- Telecom giant America Movil to sell some assets
- Jerry Sandusky's son will tell his story on TV
- Colombia's capital weighs easing drinking curfew
- Scoring spree of severe margins stuns even Germany
- Brooklyn won't prosecute low-level pot offenses
- Brazil's defense falls apart without Thiago Silva
- Scolari apologizes for Brazil's World Cup failure
- Argentina coach re Brazil: Football is illogical
- APNewsBreak: Police give motive in dead baby case
- Sabella: Argentine Messi is the 'best of them all'
- Darvish struck in head during Rangers practice
- Perez likely to replace Di Maria for Argentina
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Brazil's 'German' city finds allegiances frayed
- Column: Disaster's branding iron burns Brazil anew
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Typhoon Neoguri moving away, but still affecting Taiwan
- North Korean leader limps at televised event
- Commercial Times: Taiwan's strategy to join the TPP
- Tibetan activist gets home arrest as Kerry arrives
- Shares of Fubon Financial higher on H1 results
- Wednesday, July 16
- Grace blends with danger in obscure art in Haiti
- Brazil tries to come to grips with big WCup loss
- Taiwan officials to attend Kiribati independence day celebrations
- Taiwan ranked world's 2nd safest country
- A glance at presidential election in Indonesia
- US nuclear missile duty: 'It weighs on your mind'
- Jay Z to headline Global Citizen Festival in Sept.
- Taiwanese firms urged to boost investment in Spain
- China inflation eases to 2.3 percent in June
- Baseball Capsules
- Obama urges calm in Afghan presidential election
- Cathay United Bank obtains approval to open branch in Vientiane
- Taiwan shares close down 0.43%
- Temperatures hit year's high in Taitung
- India budget to test new government's mettle
- Taiwanese firms urged to boost investment in Spain (update)
- Israel hits key Hamas targets in Gaza offensive
- 17 people missing in landslide in southwest China
- Tigers overcome bad start to rout Dodgers
- In Myanmar shops, old tires find many new lives
- Axis Communications: Axis: Half-Year Report January
- Shares of Hon Hai's LED unit soar on TWSE debut
- UN: Afghan civilian death toll up so far this year
- Q&A on push to treat young immigrants as refugees
- Sri Lanka releases intercepted migrants; 5 held
- Germany delighted, astonished by Brazil rout
- Syrian refugee women face harassment, poverty
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Oil prices up slightly ahead of US stockpile data
- India misses deadline for 2019 Asian Games bid
- China, US differ on global plan to cut emissions
- Akmal returns for tests, Younis back in ODI team
- Widodo leads early results in Indonesia election
- KMT renews proposal for extra legislative session
- Local bourse down, but financial sector outperforms market
- Widodo leads early results in Indonesia election
- Greece: Coast Guard rescues 77 migrants in Aegean
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Travelers to Egypt cautioned against malaria
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana
- Shanghai students are tops on financial knowhow
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana
- Students' financial literacy, by country
- Close Modi aide chosen India's ruling party chief
- Polish opposition calls for no-confidence vote
- Somali leader fires police, intelligence chiefs
- Iraqi officials: 50 bodies found south of Baghdad
- Sri Lanka bans NGO news conferences, releases
- Sri Lanka to bat first against South Africa
- UK enhances airport security measures
- Bach praises Brazil fans after 7-1 WCup collapse
- Syrian opposition bloc elects new president
- Sri Lanka to bat first against South Africa
- OT PEARL eSE Now Certified for the Most Demanding City Transport Services
- KMT drops scandal-ridden Huang Ching-tai as candidate in Keelung
- Communist Party of China Fujian chief visits Taiwan
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Rejected! Yao Ming says no to wildlife trafficking
- Ma stresses importance of flexible diplomacy
- New deputy head of AIT's Kaohsiung branch takes up post
- UMC Q2 sales up over 13%
- Regional Court rules in favor of LPKF and against Motorola in the legal dispute about patent infringement
- Dhoni wins toss for India, chooses to bat
- Germany delighted, astonished by Brazil rout
- $580 million EU antitrust fine for drug makers
- Japan protests China paper's map of atomic clouds
- Dhoni wins toss for India, chooses to bat
- Clooney slams newspaper over mother-in-law report
- China auto sales cool in June
- Investigation blames birds for US helicopter crash
- US pressured to treat young immigrants as refugees
- Greek public sector holds 24-hour strike
- New Zealand woman in sex assault case speaks out
- Germany: Michigan man wanted in WWII killings dies
- Egypt challenges sale of valuable ancient statue
- Raid by Thai police exposes human trafficking ring
- Bayern: Mandzukic joining Atletico Madrid
- Typhoon nears central Japan after slamming Okinawa
- French financier to head Vatican bank
- Germans probe 2nd spy case reportedly involving US
- Average age of Taiwan's AIDS patients drops to new low: CDC
- Taipei 101 to be featured in Tokyo Skytree photo exhibition
- Taipei makes list of world's top 15 tourist destinations: survey
- Merkel to travel to Brazil for World Cup final
- Germans probe 2nd spy case reportedly involving US
- Thai soldiers hit the beach in cleanup campaign
- Lewandowski charged for new club Bayern Munich
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- KMT drops Huang Ching-tai as candidate in Keelung (update)
- Ukrainian charged with Russian journalists' deaths
- Toxic gas leak forces temporary closure of Kaohsiung roads
- Ministry denies report of Chinese wiretap on defense minister
- Iran: "Substantial differences" at nuke talks
- US police chief says he's shocked by beating video
- Convicted ex-New Orleans mayor to be sentenced
- Tour riders brace for rain, cobblestones
- Students raise money to help typhoon-ravaged village
- England vs. India Test Scores
- Bloomberg Acquires RTS Realtime Systems
- AP PHOTOS: How marijuana goes from garden to store
- Lawyer: Snowden asks to extend stay in Russia
- England vs. India Scoreboard
- BC-TEN--Gastein Ladies Results
- Corey Stoll enjoys 'The Strain' of series stardom
- Vijay fires 50 in opening session for India
- 2 planes collide in air in Poland; 2 people dead
- Bach cites 'great dynamism' in Rio preparations
- Australian State of Origin glance
- Germany's Lufthansa plans long-haul budget airline
- China says it's up to US to drive global economy
- Polish hospital head fired over denied abortion
- Bosnians pay respect to 175 Srebrenica victims
- China says it's up to US to drive global economy
- Theme park CEO says job is about making memories
- Heading 'Strain' cast, Stoll once was an outcast
- Queensland downs New South Wales 32-8 in game 3
- Topless activists on trial over Notre Dame protest
- Greece to test bond market again with new issue
- US stock futures creep up after 2 days of losses
- Queensland downs New South Wales 32-8 in game 3
- Taiwan's treasured Jadeite Cabbage presumably shipped home
- France to ban would-be jihadists from going abroad
- Brazilians struggling to explain loss to Germany
- Petkovic, Voegele reach quarters at Gastein Ladies
- Egypt challenges sale of valuable ancient statue
- Brazilians struggling to explain loss to Germany
- Greg Poehler turns immigrant life into comedy
- French presidents' holiday retreat open to public
- Production in Libya's Sharara oilfield resumes
- Mickelson seeks links prep at Scottish Open
- 'Stand Up to Cancer' telecast to return Sept. 5
- Brazil struggles with big WCup loss to Germany
- US stocks creep higher after two days of losses
- Google picks 5 charities to create ideas for Glass
- BC-TEN--SkiStar Swedish Open Results
- Eric Chu receives official nomination for New Taipei mayor race
- Vietnam agrees to improve security in industrial areas: MOEA officials
- Dick Jones, voice of Pinocchio, dies at 87
- Puerto Rico probes millions of dollars in overtime
- Otani strikes out 16 batters to improve to 8-1
- Transport minister refuses to double Chinese tourist quota
- Bahrain questions activists after diplomat meeting
- France: Daughter of S. Korean tycoon stays jailed
- US, Cuba hold migration talks in Washington
- US senators press for more sanctions on Russia
- Mexico passes telecom reform laws
- ECB: Britain leaving EU would be 'enormous shock'
- FIFA claims 2 Twitter records for Germany rout
- Report: US spies on prominent Muslim-Americans
- Argentine reporter covering WCup killed in Brazil
- Country newcomer duets with legends on new album
- Book by late Turkmen leader cut from curricula
- Argentina soccer fans delight in WCup final berth
- Scars
- Ma to consult Wang Jin-pyng on Control Yuan nominees
- Fair Trade Commission fines IPPs NT$6 billion
- Consumers enraged as MOHW drops fine against Chang Chi Foods
- Taiwan Star acquisition of Vibo in review process
- Red hot semiconductor sector buoys UMC and TSMC
- Huang Ching-tai claims to be KMT’s best bet for Keelung mayor
- Phison sets record June gross profit margin
- Song reveals mentality problems in military
- New Immigrant parenting group activity available for enrollment
- Offspring of new immigrant becomes the youngest refrigeration and air-conditioning expert
- Diplomats: Staffan de Mistura is new Syria envoy
- Woman killed when struck by car in Guam
- US sanctions 3 firms for aiding Syrian government
- Predators sign Ekholm to two-year contract
- Senator skipping Obama fundraiser for his campaign
- Police: prostitute accused in yacht overdose death
- UK police fear missing teenage twins are in Syria
- US sanctions 3 firms for aiding Syrian government
- EU to approve state aid for Poland's LOT airline
- US Open singles champs to get record $3 million
- US Open singles champs to get record $3 million
- US stocks creep higher after two days of losses
- Justin Bieber to be charged with vandalism
- 5 things to know about Indonesia's election
- Wie goes for an encore at Royal Birkdale
- Sri Lanka wins 2nd ODI by 87 runs
- Cork. It's not just for wine and bulletin boards
- Justin Bieber to be charged with vandalism
- US Senate OKs San Antonio mayor as housing chief
- Pro-Kiev Ukrainians face intimidation in the east
- 2 whales die along Puerto Rico's southwest coast
- NY court OKs $1.75B award in Iran terror cases
- Film follows dream of 4 young US Hispanics
- John Wayne heirs sue university over the name Duke
- CEO of learning disability mentor group pens book
- EPA fines car crushing company in Puerto Rico
- Visitors wait 5 hours for Harry Potter ride
- Vijay 122no as India reach 259-4 on day 1
- More flights arriving late; complaints are rising
- Hawaiian Airlines keeps top spot in on-time list
- US lawmakers criticize Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar
- Rebel governor losing hope of Russia intervention
- FIFA suspends Nigeria for government interference
- PSE Launches gCCS
- BC-TEN--BRD Bucharest Open Results
- Republicans try to ease new curbs on ivory sales
- Child rapist, killer set to be executed in US
- Ford expects to return to profit in Europe in 2015
- BC-TEN--BRD Bucharest Open Results
- US scientists turn to public to help fund research
- Kim Kardashian visits Jersey shore
- A summer without swagger for Hollywood
- What's up and what's down at the summer box office
- A summer without swagger for Hollywood
- Olivo stuns Robredo to reach Bastad quarters
- Groups: Immigrant minors lack legal representation
- Yanique makes US Virgin Islands seem vast in debut
- Verdict reached in suit over Giants fan beating
- BC-TEN--MercedesCup Results
- Arab nations call for emergency UN meeting on Gaza
- Artist says police pulled gun on him for dog poop
- Spain's Garcia-Lopez beats Cecchinato in Stuttgart
- BC-TEN--MercedesCup Results
- Soccer player charged with murder in ref's death
- Greek driver gets higher sentence in UK teen death
- Harley-Davidson recalling 66,421 motorcycles
- De Jong back in Dutch lineup for Argentina
- Utah to appeal gay marriage ruling to high court
- AP PHOTOS: Palestinians bury dead after airstrikes
- Pilot buys pizzas for passengers grounded by storm
- Review: 'Boyhood' _ simple story, stunningly told
- Defense rests case in Guam crash-stabbing trial
- NYC police see risks with drones' popularity
- Israeli city in rocket range from both directions
- US Army leaders defend flawed intelligence system
- 5 things about the Tour de France 5th stage
- Oil on 2-week slide even with Mideast turmoil
- Jay Z to headline Global Citizen Festival in Sept.
- Top-seeded Isner powers to quarters at Newport
- Gold prices climb after Federal Reserve minutes
- Mexico Mayan site gets double heritage status
- BC-TEN--Hall of Fame Tennis Championships Results
- Nazi suspect denied bail in US on German warrant
- US stocks creep higher after two days of losses
- Gold prices climb after Federal Reserve minutes
- General Cable Announces Restructuring Program
- Review: 'Land Ho' a gently amusing oldster odyssey
- 'Calm' Kardashian joins Emma Watson at Valentino
- How the Dow Jones industrial average did Wednesday
- Netherlands holds Argentina 0-0 at halftime
- Official in scalping case gives up credential
- Tour de France at a glance
- Column: Now sober, De La Hoya still keeps fighting
- Hagel says nuclear operation has drifted
- Yankees' Tanaka on DL due to elbow inflammation
- EU to sanction 11 more people over Ukraine
- De La Hoya reflects on his career
- Get them back: Where are Robin Thicke's fans?
- Spieth returns to site of US PGA Tour breakthrough
- Spieth returns to site of US PGA Tour breakthrough
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Canadian real estate tycoon David Azrieli has died
- Brazil trying to shift focus to 3rd-place match
- US state grants clemency to death row inmate
- Review: No monkey business in 'Planet of the Apes'
- WCup-Netherlands-Argentina,ADVISORY
- Chinese workers in Bahamas launch protest
- WCup-Netherlands-Argentina Sums
- World Cup Glance
- Mascherano, Zabaleta play on after blows to head
- Chinese workers in Bahamas launch protest
- More 'headline-grabbing' corporate deals expected
- Babe Ruth memorabilia to be auctioned in Baltimore
- Last-round scramble for playoffs in Super Rugby
- Puerto Rico general obligation bonds downgraded
- Last-round scramble for playoffs in Super Rugby
- Obama: Congress can act now to fix border crisis
- APNewsBreak: Different attackers in Benghazi?
- APNewsBreak: Different attackers in Benghazi?
- Van Gaal: I taught Romero how to stop penalties
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- AP Source: Riley, LeBron meeting ends in Vegas
- Sterling says he won't sell team, calls wife pig
- Raptors sign first-round pick Caboclo of Brazil
- ON THIS DAY: Bulgaria beats Germany in 1994
- Thursday ,July 17
- Walton Announces Key Promotions and Additions to Executive Team
- 6 newcomers win New Zealand Cricket contracts
- Stars Robben, Van Persie empty-handed again
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Van Gaal's luck runs out in World Cup semifinals
- Bryant says he'd welcome Scott and Anthony
- Academia Sinica raises Taiwan's 2014 economic forecast
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Column: Messi missing signature World Cup moment
- South Korea football coach Hong resigns
- Nicaragua confirms first chikungunya virus cases
- WNBA Standings
- -World Cup Digest, AP
- Beauden Barrett re-signs with Hurricanes
- 6 dead in shooting at suburban Houston home
- 6 dead, 4 children, in shooting at Houston home
- Tropical Storm Neoguri causes Taiwan-Japan flight disruptions
- Keelung speaker insists on running despite loss of party candidacy
- N. Korea offers talks on Asian Games participation
- United Daily News: Student activists working for opposition
- Innolux shares down on sale pricing, but losses capped
- WNBA Capsules
- Nepal teenager commits suicide after Brazil defeat
- Report: Chinese hackers hit US personnel networks
- Keelung speaker insists on mayoral bid
- SKorea cuts growth forecast citing ferry disaster
- China export growth edges up to 7.2 percent
- Nepal teenager commits suicide after Brazil defeat
- Brazilian women celebrate WCup bonanza of men
- US homeland chief presses $3.7B border request
- Shares of Cathay Financial up on H1 results
- APNewsBreak: Different attackers in Benghazi?
- Police detectives, meth king vie for Emmy nods
- Police detectives, meth king vie for Emmy nods
- Baseball Capsules
- Heads up, World Cup teams: The robots are coming
- Taiwan shares close up 0.79%
- American League Standings
- National League Leaders
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- California man faces prison for economic espionage
- Jazz fans seek ways to spend eternity with greats
- Academia Sinica raises Taiwan's 2014 economic forecast (update)
- California man faces prison for economic espionage
- Hoping to project power, China finds itself alone
- Asustek Q2 shipments up, Acer down: IDC
- A look at China's territorial claims
- AP Exclusive: Disabled often banned from voting
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Baseball Capsules
- Uppsala University Hospital and Elekta to Further Cancer Research in Sweden
- WHO: Basic hygiene can help prevent MERS spread
- Philippines nabs 44 Taiwanese linked to fraud
- Scherzer outduels Greinke; Tigers top Dodgers 4-1
- Asian stocks gain, Indonesia up after election
- Stigmatized nuclear workers quit Japan utility
- What now for Indonesia after poll dispute?
- Lideres en la Liga Americana
- Cochrane Collaboration Confirms Superiority of Oscillating-Rotating Power Brush Technology over Manual Brushing
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana
- 2 gored in 4th bull-run of Spain's San Fermin
- Germany vs Argentina: How they compare
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Nacional
- Israel escalates aerial offensive on Gaza
- Cairo cinema gives Egypt home for alternative film
- Chinese man abducted in Malaysia freed
- Piri Weepu signs with London Welsh
- Germany vs Argentina: How they compare
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Kerry cites frank cyberhacking talks with China
- Local bourse returns to 9,500 points
- Malaysia PM chides lawmaker for saluting Hitler
- Iraq's Kurds announce boycott of government
- Report: Chinese hackers hit US personnel networks
- Govt appoints retired judge as PCB chairman
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Taiwan's tourism revenue hits US$12 billion in 2013
- Body of climber missing 32 years found on Mt Blanc
- Apple wins EU court case on store design trademark
- EU court rules against German language tests
- Samsung faces fresh child labor claim in China
- Malaysia PM chides lawmaker for saluting Hitler
- Corporate Social Responsibility Weekly Recap (July 2, 2014
- TAITRA promotes online sale of 'Taiwan Excellence' products (update)
- Turkey calls on Islamic militants to release Turks
- Taiwan to ease employment regulations for foreigners
- Taiwan's tourism revenue hits US$12 billion in 2013 (update)
- Barcelona: Brazil's Neymar progressing very well
- Oil prices continue to fall as supplies grow
- President urges quick review of major bills
- TSMC Q2 sales beat expectations
- Vatican casts doubt on papal World Cup party
- 5 Myanmar journalists jailed 10 years
- Czechs honor soldiers killed in Afghanistan
- Tokyo rolls out red carpet for Hollywood Godzilla
- Philippines says friendly fire killed 6 soldiers
- Ally: Germany's Merkel not amused by US spy cases
- BC-EU--Europe News Digest, EU
- With Froome out, Tour de France heads to Champagne
- South Africa denies parole to apartheid killer
- Rogers beats 3rd-seeded Suarez Navarro in Austria
- SecureKey and Oberthur Technologies to Collaborate on GSMA Mobile Connect-Based Solutions
- Bosnians to bury 175 Srebrenica victims
- Indians balk at $33 million statue in new budget
- South Africa denies parole to apartheid killer
- Jihadi fighters on the offensive in northern Syria
- Portugal stocks fall sharply amid bank fears
- Ranocchia set to replace Zanetti as Inter captain
- Officials: US drone strike in Pakistan kills 6
- In New Orleans, a 10-year sentence for Ray Nagin
- Greece raises cash in 3-year bond auction
- Kerry: Crisis in Israel, Gaza, needs de-escalation
- Britain accused of covering up CIA flights
- India 342-5 on day 2, 1st test vs. England
- Malaysia hikes rate to curb inflation, debt
- Russia to Ukraine: We can monitor border together
- Vijay dismissed, India 342-5 vs. England on day 2
- Malaysia hikes rate to curb inflation, debt
- US pipeline spill cleanup may take weeks
- Uehara takes early lead; Wie struggles at Birkdale
- Emmy nominations for actor in a TV drama series
- US unemployment aid applications fall to 304,000
- Emmy nominations for actress in a TV drama series
- Divisions appear among Ukraine's eastern rebels
- Part of US Capitol after industrial incident
- Ex-OIC chief launches election campaign in Turkey
- Qatar questions fate of citizens detained in UAE
- McIlroy takes early lead at Scottish Open
- Study says legal trade needed to end Somali piracy
- Authorities: Prostitute gave exec fatal heroin hit
- US stock futures sink on Portugal worries
- 9th Greek far-right lawmaker jailed pending trial
- Weary Dutch have no interest in 3rd place game
- UN: no danger from stolen nuke material in Iraq
- US stocks sink on Portugal worries
- Trails, salmon viewing top free Anchorage events
- FIFA rejects Suarez appeal against ban for biting
- Mario Mandzukic joins Atletico Madrid from Bayern
- FIFA rejects Suarez appeal against ban for biting
- US wholesalers slow restocking as sales weaken
- Average US 30-year mortgage rate rises to 4.15 pct
- List of Emmy Award nominations in major categories
- KGB targeted intellectuals in 1968 Czechoslovakia
- Republican intel chief: Get tougher on China
- 7 dead in US apartment fire
- FIFA rejects Suarez appeal against ban for biting
- Average US 30-year mortgage rate rises to 4.15 pct
- Robot writes Torah at Berlin's Jewish Museum
- BC-TEN--Gastein Ladies Results
- WellPoint CEO: Insurer readies for technology wave
- US wholesalers slow restocking as sales weaken
- Biographical information on Joseph Swedish
- EU imposes sanctions on 2 South Sudan leaders
- Thai railway chief fired after train rape furor
- UN chief urges Israeli-Palestinian cease-fire
- US Treasury sanctions Hezbollah network
- Europa League Results
- Europa League Glance
- 4 children among 6 killed in Houston-area shooting
- $100M resort slated for Turks and Caicos Islands
- Nasri signs new 5-year deal at Man City
- 4 children, parents killed in Texas shooting
- O'Meara withdraws from the British Open
- Greek heart surgeon arrested on bribery charges
- England vs India Test Scoreboard
- Proposed bill to regulate NYC costumed characters
- 13 killed in 2 shootouts in southern Mexico town
- Lin Chieng-fu: The time is ripe for a consolidated real estate tax
- Central Bank: Bank of China not only RMB repatriation channel
- Student leader to appeal fine for throwing shoe
- British Chamber of Commerce holds Women in Business Event
- Enthusiastic people cheer new immigrants of Good Shepherd as they arrive in Kaohsiung
- Chinese-born new immigrant sells authentic Xian saozi noodles in Kaohsiung
- China Korea FTA threat assessed
- Control Yuan nominee withdraws
- Anti-nuclear activists move toward referendum
- Germany party planners selection celebration venue
- German, French leaders call Putin over Ukraine
- Stars react to 66th Emmy Awards nominations
- BC-TEN--SkiStar Swedish Open Results
- German party planners select Cup celebration venue
- Researchers try to save huge US salamander
- Ghanaian soccer fans seek asylum in Brazil
- A rare look inside Pakistan's militant haven
- Tour de France Results
- Tour de France Stages-Winners
- France pleads for new EU economic strategy
- US stocks fall at midday over Portugal worries
- Foreign ministers to join troubled Iran nuke talks
- Impunity in C. African Republic must end: Amnesty
- US sending $22 million more to aid South Sudan
- 'Birdman' to open Venice Film Festival
- Brooks' music coming to digital via his own site
- David Byrne readies 'Here Lies Love' in London
- Chelsea Clinton speaking fees can reach $75,000
- Wizards announce re-signing of Marcin Gortat
- David Byrne readies 'Here Lies Love' in London
- US military leaders backed Bergdahl prisoner swap
- Colorado clerk OK'd to give gay marriage licenses
- Redford to play Rather in film about anchor
- Brooks' music coming to digital via his own site
- A look at the top Emmy contenders
- 15-year-old charged in fatal shooting at US armory
- Eileen Ford, founder of Ford Model Agency, dies
- Brazil's misery worsens with Argentina in final
- Floods force thousands to flee homes in Brazil
- Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic gets married
- Major League Baseball All-Star Rosters
- APNewsBreak: No 'stand down' order in Benghazi
- BC-TEN--BRD Bucharest Open Results
- No joke: NYC church is on George Carlin Way
- Man charged with killing US ref appears in court
- Rock Hall planning Everly Brothers tribute show
- Emmys nominations odds, ends, facts and figures
- FBI arrests Puerto Rico mayor accused of bribery
- Defender out of position comfortable facing Messi
- Neymar leaves World Cup unscathed by dreadful loss
- Emmys nominations odds, ends, facts and figures
- Ferrer leads 3 Spaniards into Swedish quarters
- ABC says O'Donnell back on 'The View'
- UN chief names de Mistura to be Syria point man
- Police plan to re-arrest Whelan in scalping case
- Chile star Sanchez leaves Barcelona for Arsenal
- Ex-US lawmaker defends 'legitimate rape' remarks
- Israel's 'Iron Dome' changes the face of battle
- Convicted US spy Arthur Walker dies in prison
- Afghan aid is dropping, but how fast is too fast?
- Inzaghi: Balotelli should be helped by criticism
- Police won't push to take explicit photo of teen
- Girl hoped to have been cured of HIV has relapsed
- Afghan aid is dropping, but how fast is too fast?
- 5 things about the Tour de France 6th stage
- Oil rises for first time in 2 weeks, near $103
- Wie tries to figure out par 5s at Royal Birkdale
- BC-TEN--MercedesCup Results
- Inzaghi: Balotelli should be helped by criticism
- 'Game of Thrones' earns a leading 19 Emmy nods
- Opposition sides claim Haiti elections jeopardized
- Beyonce and J-Lo's designers cap Paris couture
- US stocks end lower after bank scare in Europe
- As LeBron decides, Miami and Cleveland wait
- All about the DVR: How Emmy nominees watch TV
- Kerry arrives in Afghanistan to meet candidates
- Register Now for the 2015 International CES
- Defending champ Mahut ousted by Groth at Newport
- FTC sues Amazon over kids' app charges
- Europa League Glance
- Kerry arrives in Afghanistan to meet candidates
- EnVerv Announces Availability of Its EV8600 PLC + Wireless Single-Chip Solution
- Tour de France at a glance
- ON THIS DAY: Spain finally wins the World Cup
- How the Dow Jones industrial average did Thursday
- White Elephants: Looking for games, events, fans
- Emergency dispatcher gets call about her son
- IndyCar rookie Hawksworth back after Pocono crash
- Puerto Rico to seek US aid for moderate drought
- Russia-born student pleads guilty to making bombs
- Azinger: Swing changes making Woods worse
- New judge for Guantanamo trial in USS Cole attack
- BC-TEN--Hall of Fame Tennis Championships Results
- 1,300 migrants avoid harm as Mexico train derails
- Border Patrol ends migrant flights to San Diego
- 'The Good Wife,' Leno among Emmy snubs
- US man gets 15 years for China-linked espionage
- Shelly Sterling returns to witness stand
- UN agency: Seized Iraq nuclear material is no risk
- US officials: Dinosaurs returning home to Mongolia
- Obama: US willing to negotiate Israel cease-fire
- Obama books summer getaway on Martha's Vineyard
- Despite woes, Argentines united in World Cup run
- UN agency: Seized Iraq nuclear material is no risk
- Trial: dengue shot offers some protection
- Di Maria racing time to be fit for World Cup final
- Neymar thankful he's not a wheelchair now
- Obama offers US help negotiating Israel cease-fire
- Haiti PM vows action on documents for migrants
- FIFA appoints temporary committee in banned Gambia
- Florida executes man for 1994 rape, murder of girl
- Obama offers US help negotiating Israel cease-fire
- Obama names new US ambassador to Russia
- Biden, Ukraine leader discuss cease-fire efforts
- Queen Latifah, Beyonce and Jay Z heading to HBO
- New York creates largest municipal ID system in US
- Police in US seize exotic animals after escape
- Three-way tie for lead in John Deere Classic
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Aguero: Brazil collapse can happen to anyone
- Nike to end deal with Man U
- Hawks announce deal for Thunder G/F Sefolosha
- Mexico registers 3 new political parties
- FIFA fines Argentina for breaching World Cup rules
- Mayweather announces Sept. 13 rematch with Maidana
- Aguero: Brazil collapse can happen to anyone
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Van falls into pond, killing 8 children in China
- Arizona inmate's bid to postpone execution denied
- Zico says Brazil should replace Scolari as coach
- Thai police: suspected insurgents kill 3 officers
- Zico says Brazil should replace Scolari as coach
- Yankees' Tanaka has partially torn elbow ligament
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- California man who hoarded snakes is sentenced
- Thai police: suspected insurgents kill 3 officers
- Yankees' Tanaka has partially torn elbow ligament
- PGA-John Deere Classic Scores
- Montgomerie leads after first day of Senior Open
- Diplomats discuss obligations on aiding refugees
- Montgomerie leads after first day of Senior Open
- Taiwan records year's ninth Japanese encephalitis case
- China Times: KMT needs grand strategy for year-end elections
- Diplomats discuss obligations on aiding refugees
- Montgomerie leads after first day of Senior Open
- Shares of Hon Hai extend gains on June sales, H2 prospects
- Manila court enters not-guilty plea for senator
- Paltry car sales seen as sign of Cuba's priorities
- Latin Americans reluctantly rally behind Argentina
- Economists downgrade forecasts for US growth
- Olympic gold medalist Emma Snowsill to retire
- China jails 32 people for online terror charges
- Friday, July 18
- Nan Ya serves as driver to Formosa Plastics Group earnings in H1
- US officers say no 'stand-down order' for Benghazi
- Obama official says immigrant kids draining funds
- CDC reports severe enterovirus infection in newborn
- O-le Canada! Hockey homeland is mad for World Cup
- Mom finally buries 2 sons from Srebrenica massacre
- Prostitute in Google exec case linked to 2nd death
- Girl hoped to have been cured of HIV has relapsed
- Lebanese rockets hit Israel in offensive's 4th day
- China tells reporters to work within state media
- Taiwan shares close down 0.72%
- Barthelemy takes IBF junior lightweight title
- Japan musician Ryuichi Sakamoto has throat cancer
- Boxscore: Mellizos 4, Marineros 2
- Baseball Capsules
- In South Korea, ex-spy remains stuck in the cold
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Hiwin, Advantech plan alliance to make robots
- Anotaciones por entradas en las grandes ligas
- Sobbing Japanese politician tenders resignation
- Infosys quarterly profit up 15 percent
- Report: several injured in explosion in Turkey
- In Afghanistan, Kerry seeks path in voting crisis
- 2 injured, no gorings in 5th Pamplona bull-run
- Indian actress and dancer Zohra Sehgal dies
- Lideres en la Liga Americana
- In Afghanistan, Kerry seeks path in voting crisis
- Dubai airport soars in rankings of world's busiest
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Nacional
- Sobbing Japanese politician tenders resignation
- LG Display unveils 18-inch flexible display
- Athletics win 6-1 to take series over Giants
- Hierro replaces Zidane as Ancelotti aid at Real
- Police helicopter crashes in Macedonia
- Local bourse retreats amid European financial woes
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- India asks UN group to vacate rent-free office
- Hsu Kuo-wen gives up Control Yuan nomination
- Japan seeks talks with China at November summit
- Russia closes 3 border crossings with Ukraine
- Erdogan: no 'normalizing' of ties with Israel
- Polish government survives vote of confidence
- Taipei ranked world's 61st most expensive city
- Slovenia: Violinist's pre-Sochi ski results rigged
- Oil price sheds gains as supply worries ease
- Troubled Lisbon bank insists it is healthy
- Deportivo hires Fernandez for topflight return
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Indicted Russian's family claim his innocence
- US given heads-up about newspaper data destruction
- Indicted Russian's family claim his innocence
- Travel alert for most of Ukraine downgraded
- Chiefs top Blues 11-8 to make Super Rugby playoffs
- Doping probe launched into Russian walkers
- Chiefs top Blues 11-8 to make Super Rugby playoffs
- Philippines: Australian Islamic preacher arrested
- German FM to meet Kerry to discuss spying claims
- Inventor pushes solar panels for roads, highways
- German FM to meet Kerry to discuss spying claims
- Keelung's Huang continues mayoral campaign despite losing nomination
- Imperial in talks over Reynolds, Lorillard brands
- Roadside bombing kills 7 Afghan police officers
- Nibali starts Stage 7 with 2-second lead
- Malfunction forces Czech nuclear reactor shut down
- World Cup result 'can hurt' domestic stock market
- Man sets self ablaze outside Berlin Libyan Embassy
- First lady to lead local orchestra to perform in northern Europe
- Separate Taliban attacks in Afghanistan kill 13
- Europe stocks rebound from bank scare; Asia muted
- 4 foreign ministers confirmed at Iran nuke talks
- Couple helped by Korean actress's generosity deny living lavishly
- Raiders steal police guns in attack at Kenya coast
- Sethi restored as Pakistan chairman by court
- Indian prime minister to meet Obama in September
- Acer regains world's No. 4 notebook-maker spot in Q2
- 'Brain Games' leads own genre at Nat Geo Channel
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Saudi prince steps down from IOC and national body
- Tobacco firms Reynolds, Lorillard in merger talks
- India village council accused of ordering rape
- UN: Europe holds 4 percent of Syrian refugees
- Whirlpool buys big stake in Italy's Indesit
- Cholera threatens thousands in South Sudan: agency
- Thai poachers kill elephant in sanctuary for tusks
- Whirlpool buys big stake in Italy's Indesit
- ACT beat Force 47-25 to make Super Rugby playoffs
- Tobacco firms Reynolds, Lorillard in merger talks
- Gartner raises 2014 IC sales growth forecast
- US state: Detroit boy found in basement was abused
- Texas shooting suspect had faced other charges
- Barcelona reach agreement for Luis Suarez
- Marine Corps will not be disbanded: president
- Continued growth seen for global smartphone shipments
- Barcelona reach agreement for Luis Suarez
- Iraqi Kurds take over 2 northern oil fields
- A look at who's running in Slovenia vote
- Jakarta governor mum on Hon Hai Indonesia investment project
- Actor's baby girl born night he stars on Broadway
- England cruise to 131-1 at lunch on day 3
- Officials: UK man loses fingertips on Disney ride
- AC Milan not amused by Balotelli's gun photo
- Syrian rebels attack defense minister's village
- Iraqi Kurds take over 2 northern oil fields
- Taiwan's team honored again at Solar Decathlon Europe
- Bulgaria to strip Corpbank of license
- Uganda anti-gay ruling criticized as 'flawed'
- England cruise to 131-1 at lunch on day 3
- NHTSA to investigate fatal truck tank explosion
- Taiwan's 5,000th 7-Eleven convenience store opens for business
- Economists downgrade forecasts for US growth
- Chrysler recalls 651,000 SUVs for mirror lights
- Migrant boat sinks in Greece; 2 dead, 20 missing
- British teenager admits killing teacher in class
- US stock futures mixed
- Rose makes move with 2nd-round 68 at Scottish Open
- Kinmen asks for price drop on water from China's Fujian province
- HACCP-certified fish market to open Saturday
- Downside of low US mortgage rates? Less selling
- UN doubts legality of Israeli air campaign
- Taoyuan County offering free lunches for impoverished students
- Luxembourg parliament approves treaty with Taiwan
- Stocks open lower; on track for a weekly loss
- Burberry investors revolt over CEO pay deal
- Acer regains world's No. 4 notebook-maker spot in Q2 (update)
- -World Cup Digest, AP
- Putin kicks off Latin America tour with Cuba stop
- French court convicts 9 in Afghan terror network
- NHTSA probes 500K Ford cars for steering issues
- Recari, Ryu share lead at Royal Birkdale
- -World Cup Digest,1st Ld-Writethru, AP
- Century-old township showcases culture, art at festival
- Rocket in French Guiana launches 4 satellites
- Sri Lankan minister warns of Muslim radicalization
- England vs India Scores
- McKellen shares pic of him as 93-year-old Sherlock
- BC-TEN--Gastein Ladies Results
- Old magic missing for 'scared' Faldo
- Jewish Museum attack suspect to be sent to Belgium
- Walsh gives up control to get back on TV
- Petkovic, Min reach Gastein Ladies semifinals
- Chu stays away from Ma-Lien-Hau appearance
- DPP attacks links Control Yuan nominee with president
- Taiwan finishes 3rd at International Mathematical Olympiad
- Ko invited again by ex-KMT wardens
- All immigrants who contribute to Taiwan are Taiwanese: Ma
- Taiwan renews call for peaceful resolution of South China Sea disputes
- UK dance body seeks to ban same-sex competitors
- Heads up! Supermoon coming Saturday; 3 this summer
- Amazon asks FAA for permission to fly drones
- Stocks move lower; on track for a weekly loss
- Netherlands looking to finish World Cup unbeaten
- 2 killed in Egypt clashes during Islamist protests
- US concern over sentencing of Myanmar journalists
- US concern over sentencing of Myanmar journalists
- Halliburton forms energy joint venture in China
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory
- NYC mayor heading to Italy for 10-day vacation
- Patients seek US ban on fibroid removal devices
- LeBron James says he's returning to Cavaliers
- Maradona sings song mocking Brazil's 7-1 loss
- BC-TEN--SkiStar Swedish Open Results
- LeBron James says he's returning to Cavaliers
- Fognini, Bautista Agut to meet in Stuttgart semis
- US safety lapses shut 2 labs, stop shipments
- World Cup final: Magical Messi or united Germany?
- US border effort sputters as migrants cross again
- US border effort sputters as migrants cross again
- FIFA officials: Rizzoli to referee World Cup final
- Back in final, Germany bolstered by national pride
- Indicted Russian's family say he's innocent
- Patients seek FDA ban on fibroid removal devices
- US proposes construction freeze in South China Sea
- Russia urges UN to demand cease-fire in Ukraine
- Serena Williams pulls out of Swedish Open
- Germany World Cup team capsules
- Argentina World Cup team capsules
- England vs India Test Scoreboard
- Commanders: Benghazi rescue hampered by info lack
- Radio reporter slain at his home in northern Peru
- LeBron James says he's returning to Cleveland
- Small plane crashes in Mexico, 4 dead
- How World Cup cash is paid to teams, players
- US records $71 billion budget surplus in June
- Ana Ortiz is proud of her TV show, 'Devious Maids'
- Commanders: Benghazi rescue hampered by info lack
- Thousands protest Gaza strikes in London, Paris
- Judge questions prosecutors claim against UK man
- Wie goes from major champion to weekend off
- Biggest security detail in Brazil history at final
- 'Glee' star's boyfriend dead in Philadelphia hotel
- 2nd-round jinx strikes McIlroy again
- Messi, Neymar on 10-man best player award list
- Flavor Flav faces possible speeding indictment
- House backs resolution supporting Israel
- Spanish citizenship offer appeals to US Jews
- Berlocq upsets Ferrer to reach Swedish Open semis
- Messi, Neymar on 10-man best player award list
- 2nd-round jinx strikes McIlroy again in Scotland
- British Open, Facts & Figures
- World Cup online: Brazil's shock shatters records
- 5 things to know for the British Open
- Field for 2014 British Open
- Argentina coach could step down after final
- Bulls keep unbeaten record with win over Rebels
- Argentina, Germany have rich World Cup history
- Norwegian Results
- Norwegian Standings
- Ukraine death toll climbs, but information scant
- Oil price falls 2 pct, biggest drop since April
- Tour de France at a glance
- White House: 2014 US deficit to drop to $583B
- British Open trivia quiz
- BC-TEN--BRD Bucharest Open Results
- Review: Jazz masters evoke joy, sadness on duet CD
- Ukraine death toll climbs, but information scant
- New landscape as British Open returns to Liverpool
- Man arrested after alleged threats against Kvitova
- Workers conclude repairs on Brazil's Christ statue
- Strong quake hits Japan, triggering tsunami
- Martin takes 3-shot lead in Women's British Open
- Cambodian community rallies after US fire kills 7
- British Open player capsules
- Migrant boy's body arrives back in Guatemala
- World Cup online: Brazil's shock shatters records
- Royal Liverpool Capsules
- World
- Japan-Earthquake,ADVISORY, AS
- Europa League Results
- Europa League Glance
- Simona Halep in semifinals of Bucharest Open
- Canadian man found guilty on 2 terror charges
- Ex-Bush lawyer convicted of trying to kill wife
- US hails Japan easing of restrictions on military
- US appeals granting of new trial to ex-BP engineer
- Bus carrying Chinese tourists crashes in US
- Rangers catcher Soto arrested for drug possession
- Buildings in Casablanca collapse, at least 4 dead
- Mexico rescues 8 child migrants held by kidnappers
- Fresh Blake injury fears after pulling up in race
- Virtual Neruda walks streets of Chile's capital
- Hagel: US aware of Russian, Iranian roles in Iraq
- 5 things about the Tour de France 7th stage
- British Open, Hole by Hole
- As deaths rise, no end seen to Israeli offensive
- Canada imposes further sanctions against Ukraine
- US homeland chief visits immigrant holding center
- Yankees RHP Tanaka apologizes for being injured
- Survivor of US family shooting out of hospital
- A look at some of the best goals at the World Cup
- Guilty plea in FBI chat room terror case
- Skilled jazz bassist Charlie Haden dies at 76
- Glasgow Grand Prix Results
- ON THIS DAY: Zidane gives France 1st World Cup win
- 'Harry Potter' actor Legeno dies in Death Valley
- UN demands that Yemeni Shiite rebels leave Amran
- Billionaire Elon Musk giving $1M to Tesla museum
- AP Sources: Bosh agrees to max deal with Heat
- Brown exits New Edition tour to focus on health
- Chinese man accused of hacking into US computers
- US, other diplomats end meeting on migrant issues
- Montgomerie maintains lead at Senior Open
- Johnson, McGirt on top at John Deere
- PGA-John Deere Scores
- San Francisco parking spot app shuts down service
- Saturday, July 19
- On the lighter side: illegal buildings and campus ghosts (July 5-11)
- UN expected to vote Monday to speed aid to Syria
- Phelps easily beats Lochte in 100 butterfly
- -World Cup Digest, AP
- Rousseff: Brazil proved World Cup doubters wrong
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-American Ethanol 200 Results
- Palestinians draft UN resolution urging cease-fire
- Guam-bound United plane diverted to Midway atoll
- USGA-Senior Open Scores
- Rousseff: Brazil's World Cup proved doubters wrong
- Cambodian police investigate death of American man
- Kerry meeting again with Afghan candidates
- U.S. imposes anti-dumping duty on Taiwan steel pipe exporters
- Skilled jazz bassist Charlie Haden dies at 76
- Cambodian police investigate death of American man
- South Africa bats first against Sri Lanka
- Boxscore: Medias Rojas 8, Astros 3
- South Africa bats first against Sri Lanka
- Memory storage could get boost from solid smartphone demand in H2
- Tracy Morgan sues Wal-Mart for crash that killed 1
- MLS Standings
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Baseball Capsules
- Death toll in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza tops 120
- Economic Daily News: Ease public's misgivings about China ties
- Asian News Digest, AS
- United gets 3rd straight road win; 2-1 over Quakes
- 10 killed in roadside bombings in Afghanistan
- 3 injured in 6th bull-run at Spain's San Fermin
- Militants attack Pakistan border post, killing 3
- Anxiety grips Lebanon following blasts, arrests
- Kerry meeting again with Afghan candidates
- Kerry meeting again with Afghan candidates
- Lideres en la Liga Americana
- Consolidated sales of listed companies up
- Associate: Tommy Ramone, last of the Ramones, dies
- Martin takes 3-shot lead at Women's British Open
- Obama relishes roadshow, but agenda still stuck
- Contentious call helps Mariners down A's
- Local IC firms forecast to give positive Q3 outlook
- Crude bomb blast wounds 6 in India
- PChome seeking to cash in on 'Ghost Month' commerce
- Sri Lanka vs. South Africa Scores
- Sri Lanka vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- De Kock, de Villiers tons lift South Africa to 339
- 5 reasons why Messi stands out in football world
- EU names latest Ukraine sanctions targets
- De Kock, de Villiers centuries lift South Africa
- Report: 4 injured in explosion in Istanbul
- 5 things to watch as Cavs bring in LeBron James
- Car sales up more than 40% in early July
- Crusaders beat Highlanders 34-8 in Super Rugby
- Singapore backs call to destroy gay-themed books
- Spanish police bust 'secret compartment' drug gang
- Crusaders beat Highlanders 34-8 in Super Rugby
- Hewitt, Sock reach Hall of Fame semifinals
- Compal's sales top other local notebook PC makers' in June
- Tropical Storm Rammasun forecast to affect Taiwan from Wednesday
- Grizzlies sign Vince Carter to multiyear deal
- Comatose boy, Roma evictions up pressure on France
- Japanese man indicted for allegedly attacking police
- Israeli bombing turns Gaza into ghost town
- The Return: James goes home to Cavaliers
- China's popular TV journalist taken by prosecutors
- Olympic champion Muffat retires
- Foreign brokerages upbeat about Catcher's Q3 sales
- Tour de France heads into mountains for Stage 8
- Iraq sending 4,000 volunteers to help in Ramadi
- Waratahs beat Reds 34-3 in Super Rugby
- Taiwan-China trade ties expected to grow: survey
- Waratahs beat Reds 34-3 in Super Rugby
- Ex-Church of England head backs assisted dying
- PChome seeking to cash in on 'Ghost Month' commerce (update)
- Charley Hull back in the mix with a 66
- Spratly Islands pier may be completed ahead of schedule
- BC-TEN--MercedesCup Results
- South Africa wins 3rd ODI to clinch series 2-1
- World record partnership for England in 1st test
- China set to expand permission for individual travel to Taiwan: report
- World record partnership for England in 1st test
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Taiwan crowned International Biology Olympiad champion
- -World Cup Digest, AP
- Kyrgios splits with coach after Wimbledon run
- Bautista Agut through to Stuttgart final
- Merkel doubtful US will stop spying on Germany
- Work to tow away Costa Concordia to start soon
- Merkel thinks Germany will win World Cup
- Barcelona will help Suarez 'reintegrate'
- Merkel thinks Germany will win World Cup
- Putin in Argentina, building Russian ties
- Taking to the sky: Airshow ready for take off
- Anybody home? Pacific island of Niue hit by exodus
- Jeremy Lin will benefit from reported transfer to Lakers: analyst
- TWSE index declined 0.15% last week
- Production suspended on Giddens Ko movie
- MOFA: The US understands our position in South China Sea
- Ko Wen-je sees low-key campaign as he leads in polls
- New Taipei chorus wins gold at World Choir Games
- Taipei named finalist for city climate leadership awards
- Chiang Wei-ling eyed over connection with discredited academic papers
- KMT's Sean Lien unperturbed by 2nd position in public opinion polls
- Ahye beats Fraser-Pryce in Glasgow GP 100m
- Businessman linked to terror killed on Kenya coast
- Highest 10th Wicket Stands in Test Cricket
- Tour de France Stages-Winners
- Liev Schreiber balances fatherhood, 'Ray Donovan'
- Swedish Results
- Swedish Standings
- Petkovic beats Min to reach Gastein Ladies final
- What the military did while Benghazi post burned
- Tour de France Results
- 5 high- and lowlights of most memorable World Cup
- Jet diverted to Salt Lake after lightning strike
- Migrant boy buried in Guatemala hometown
- UN calls for Israeli-Palestinian cease-fire
- Inbee Park has 1-shot lead at Royal Birkdale
- Obama cites letter writers in pitching economy
- 5 high- and lowlights of most memorable World Cup
- Owners of Trump Plaza casino expect closure soon
- Backlogged immigration courts face new deluge
- Brazil police arrest protesters before WCup final
- 18th hole proves Mickelson's undoing in Scotland
- Shakira: I thank World Cup for changing my life
- Lions win 60-25 over Cheetahs in Super Rugby
- BC-TEN--SkiStar Swedish Open Results
- Prolific Pelle joins Southampton from Feyenoord
- Serbia finance minister resigns over reform pace
- Germany wants history and title in South America
- Last original Ramones members dies
- England vs India Scores
- Tiger Woods returns to Royal Liverpool
- "Corn Island" wins Karlovy Vary film festival
- BC-TEN--Gastein Ladies Results
- Cuevas, Sousa to meet in Swedish Open final
- Cuban exiles to launch flotilla protesting Putin
- Republicans keep House edge in Dem-leaning states
- Aruba's leader, legislators launch hunger strike
- Cuban exiles to launch flotilla protesting Putin
- Drive-ins use creativity to afford digital switch
- Hamburg World Series Triathlon Results
- Sri Lanka's Senanayake banned for illegal action
- Republicans keep House edge in Dem-leaning states
- Greece finds 2 more migrant bodies at sea
- Rose tied for lead after 3 rounds of Scottish Open
- 3 remain hospitalized after Grand Teton bus crash
- Brownlees 1st, 3rd in Hamburg triathlon
- Norwegian Results
- Wildfire threatens town near Athens
- Brazil has 6 new players for 3rd-place match
- Sharks win but finish 3rd in Super Rugby standings
- Jeffrey Tambor as a man who is facing a big change
- Loew needs a title to prove he is a winner
- Tour de France at a glance
- Man who killed lover's husband gets work release
- Spurs re-sign Australian guard Patty Mills
- Neymar sits on the bench for final Brazil match
- BC-TEN--Hall of Fame Tennis Championships Results
- UCI: 2-year ban for ex-Giro winner Menchov
- Man who killed lover's husband gets work release
- Neymar sits on the bench for final Brazil match
- Ukraine President to watch W. Cup final in Brazil
- WCup-Goalflash
- Nicaraguan sentenced for killing US missionary
- WCup-Yellow Card
- Workers struggle in Hamptons, playground for rich
- WCup-Goalflash
- 5 things about the Tour de France 8th stage
- Tennis hall opens doors for Lindsay Davenport
- Super Rugby Summaries
- Australian Rugby League results
- Russian minister: 2018 WCup unaffected by Ukraine
- Workers struggle in Hamptons, playground for rich
- 20 Haitian migrants found on isle near Puerto Rico
- Netherlands leads host Brazil 2-0 at halftime
- Australian Football League Results
- Pele remembers despair of last Maracana final
- Girl whose 6 family members were killed recovering
- Biden offers condolences over Ukraine deaths
- Sabella: 'perfect game' required against Germany
- 'X-Files' auteur Chris Carter back with new series
- 5 things to know about immigration courts
- WCup-Yellow Card
- Seneca Nation commits to native-only landscaping
- Republican governors soften gay marriage rhetoric
- Halep to meet Vinci for inaugural Bucharest title
- Reports: Ian Thorpe to reveal he is gay
- Hewitt, Karlovic advance to Newport final
- WCup-Brazil-Netherlands Sums
- WCup-Scoring Leaders
- NASCAR Nationwide-Sta-Green 200 Results
- WCup-Brazil-Netherlands Sums,1st Ld-Writethru
- Harman grabs lead in John Deere Classic
- Pau Gasol tweets he's joining Chicago Bulls
- Lone Ranger actor's outfit sells for $195,000
- Harman grabs lead in John Deere Classic
- Heads up! Supermoon is here
- Harman grabs lead in John Deere Classic
- Sauers takes lead at Senior Open
- LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian jump into reality TV
- Dejected Brazilians watch another World Cup loss
- Waratahs on top as finalists found in Super Rugby
- ON THIS DAY: Laurent scores 1st World Cup goal
- TV's 'Cake Boss' helped from fogged-in boat in NYC
- Truckers at 2 Calif. ports OK cooling off period
- Divers, snorkelers converge for undersea 'concert'
- LeBron: World Cup final 'bigger' than NBA finals
- AP Source: LeBron James signs 2-year contract
- Members of extended Jackson family in reality show
- LeBron: World Cup final 'bigger' than NBA finals
- Sunday, July 20
- AP Source: LeBron James signs 2-year contract
- Scolari: confederation to decide his future
- Media: North Korea again test-fires missiles
- Phelps edges Lochte in 100 backstroke
- Baseball Capsules
- Manly, Bulldogs stay on top in NRL
- Israel-NY flight makes safe emergency landing
- Christie blames Obama in part for Mideast unrest
- Israel-NYC flight makes safe emergency landing
- Christie blames Obama in part for Mideast unrest
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings
- Malaysian cop killed, another kidnapped in Sabah
- Hunter-Reay wins IndyCar race in Iowa
- Malaysian cop killed, another kidnapped in Sabah
- Soccer diplomacy? Putin, Poroshenko at WCup final
- Brazil protests fizzled, but roots of anger remain
- Kerry in Vienna; extension of nuclear talks likely
- Iowa Corn Indy 300 Results
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- WNBA Capsules
- Soccer diplomacy? Putin, Poroshenko at WCup final
- Kerry in Vienna; extension of nuclear talks likely
- Defoe leads Toronto FC past Houston 4-2
- Alvarez wins split decision over Lara
- Saturday's Major League Leaders
- Alvarez wins split decision over Lara
- 3 NATO troops wounded in Afghan suicide attack
- For 2nd day, lightning kills 1 in US national park
- Boxscore: Marineros 6, Atleticos 2
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Anotaciones por entradas en las grandes ligas
- Sunny, hot weather forecast for Sunday
- Israel calls for north Gaza evacuation after raid
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana
- Jonny Steele signs to play in A-League
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Nacional
- Yemen's president fires 2 senior army commanders
- Taiwan to make first-ever relocation of representative office in U.S.
- Education minister disavows links to scandal-tainted scholar
- 4 minor injuries at Spain's running of the bulls
- Romania puts former prison commander on trial
- Premier urges education minister to quickly clear his name
- Romania puts former prison commander on trial
- Explosions, fighting heard around Libyan airport
- Iraq's Sunnis say they have their speaker nominee
- Terrific World Cup ends with marquee final
- ECB under pressure to get growth-sapping euro down
- Iraq's Sunnis say they have their speaker nominee
- Slovenia votes in early election amid instability
- Taipei temperature hits year's high at 37.8 degrees Celcius
- North Korea launches missiles in latest test-fire
- Quantity of papers not the only index for funding: science ministry
- German foreign minister to fly to Israel for talks
- Chinese officials will buy more electric cars
- Russian reports: 1 killed near Ukraine border
- Chinese officials will buy more electric cars
- Concert in Malaysia to promote Taiwan literature, music
- Man accused of starting N. California wildfire
- Russia: 1 killed near Ukraine border by shell fire
- China Times -- China-Korea FTA impacts unavoidable
- Disgraced scholar's brother backs education minister's statement
- Aide to ex-Romanian leader Nicolae Ceausescu dies
- Annual Protestant march in Belfast mostly peaceful
- Pope leads crowd in silent prayer for Mideast
- Indian police find bodies of 4 missing traders
- First lady heads to northern Europe to support Taipei orchestra
- German Grand Prix Results
- Nibali defends lead on Tour de France 9th stage
- Indian police find bodies of 4 missing traders
- Scottish Open to return to Castle Stuart
- England vs India Scores
- German police megaphone used in anti-Israel rant
- India leads England by 191 at lunch of final day
- Search for body to follow Costa Concordia removal
- England vs India 1st Test Scoreboard
- India leads England by 191 at lunch of final day
- US police officer fatally shot on robbery call
- Petkovic beats Rogers to win Gastein Ladies
- Militants storm Malaysia resort, kill 1, snatch 1
- Former Georgian president Shevardnadze buried
- Argentina fans dream about World Cup trophy
- ECB chief exec Collier to retire at end of 2014
- Asian Pacific Parliamentarians' Union meeting to take place in Taipei
- Marquez wins German GP for ninth straight victory
- The day is here! Brazil celebrates World Cup final
- Bomb kills 7 security forces in western Algeria
- BC-TEN--BRD Bucharest Open Results
- Iranian court sentences Facebook activists to jail
- -World Cup Digest, AP
- Disgraced scholar issues apology statement
- US, Germany vow cooperation despite espionage spat
- C. African Republic: Ex-president named rebel head
- California triple homicide seen as tenant dispute
- Chinese firm buys UK's Pizza Express chain
- Bus and car collide in Indiana; 1 dead, 18 hurt
- Swedish Results
- INFLUENCE GAME: Shaping rail safety rules
- France wrapping up military operation in Mali
- Liberal US senator hits road for Democrats
- Germans already gathering to watch World Cup final
- BC-TEN--MercedesCup Results
- AP Analysis: Mideast crisis a strategic stalemate
- Messi wins award as best player at World Cup
- Taiwan News Morning Briefing – July 14
- Domain Name registrar Gandi continues its global expansion in Taiwan
- Taiwanese Fighters Sweep One FC: War of Dragons
- Education minister resigns over academic scandal
- Capella Microsystems surges to limit on merger with Vishay
- Hon Hai shifts 4G strategy to support Asia Pacific
- Chiang Wei-ling resigns in midst of academic papers scandal
- Kuo Kun-ying job offer put on hold
- Taipei stays up to cheer for World Cup final
- 18 stocks trade ex-dividend
- Sunrex profits beat forecasts on rebounding notebook orders
- Institutional investors: Largan Q2 gross profit margin to beat forecasts
- Finance minister: Government to seize higher onshore tax revenue in 2014
- Ko Wen-je focuses on transparency, Sean Lien seeks broader support
- Deputy Director-General of NIA Ho Jung-chun visits orchardists in Yujing District, Tainan City
- The Pearl S. Buck Foundation, Taipei, Taiwan and Citibank, Taiwan hold financial investment and management camp for new immigran
- Decision on nuclear waste disposal site years away: official
- Vietnam concerned about Taiwan's work on Taiping island
- Norwegian Standings
- Bautista Agut beats Rosol in Mercedes Cup final
- 'Planet of the Apes' thumps chest with $73M debut
- Tour de France Stages-Winners
- Plane's swastika banner spurs criticism around NYC
- Mo Martin, with eagle on 18, wins Women's British
- Michelle Knight says fame comes with complications
- Kurds clash with extremists in northern Syria
- Michelle Knight says fame comes with complications
- Space station shipment launched from Virginia
- Simona Halep wins Bucharest Open
- Norwegian Results
- Simona Halep wins Bucharest Open
- Mickelson confident ahead of British Open defense
- Babe Ruth's Boston contract fetches $1M at auction
- Small US town rallies for fired gay police chief
- Search for missing US man leads to body in Mexico
- Rose wins Scottish Open for back-to-back titles
- Conductor Lorin Maazel dies at 84
- Swedish Standings
- Swedish Results
- Argentina's Di Maria doesn't start World Cup final
- Anthony staying with Knicks, wants to build winner
- Rose wins Scottish Open for back-to-back titles
- Obama may hold fix to flood of immigrant kids
- Clashes break out in northern Mali before talks
- Walken to play Captain Hook in NBC's 'Peter Pan'
- New Cosby show could debut as soon as next summer
- Immigrants flock to see statue of beloved saint
- BC-TEN--SkiStar Swedish Open Results
- Jeremy Lin joins Lakers in trade with Houston
- New Cosby show could debut as soon as next summer
- World Cup final kicks off at Maracana Stadium
- Babe Ruth's Boston contract fetches $1M at auction
- World Cup final kicks off at Maracana Stadium
- Engineering company Aecom to buy URS for $4B
- NBC slots Red Nose Day benefit for next May
- Cuevas beats Sousa in Swedish Open final
- Protesters scuffle with police at Paris synagogues
- JWoww of 'Jersey Shore' welcomes daughter Meilani
- Kramer head injury revives concussion concern
- 5 things about the Tour de France 9th stage
- England names squad for 2nd test vs India
- Messi vomits in World Cup final
- Israeli strike kills 18, stirs debate over targets
- BC-TEN--Hall of Fame Tennis Championships Results
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Camping World RV Sales 301 Results
- WCup-Final,ADVISORY
- Fan on pitch stops play at World Cup final
- Keselowski dominates in New Hampshire victory
- WCup-Goalflash
- World Cup Glance
- WCup-Germany-Argentina Sums,1st Ld-Writethru
- WCup-Germany-Argentina Sums,2nd Ld-Writethru
- Goetze goal in WCup final ties tournament record
- 3 killed in mortar attack in Egypt's Sinai
- Goetze's full talent on show in winning goal
- Rachel Dratch stars in laugh-fest 'Tail! Spin!'
- World Cup Champions
- Rousseff, Blatter jeered at World Cup final
- Hewitt breaks through on 3rd try in Newport
- Protest by Aruba's leader stretches to 3rd day
- Rachel Dratch stars in laugh-fest 'Tail! Spin!'
- Harman edges Johnson to win John Deere Classic
- USGS: 6.1-magnitude quake shakes northern Chile
- Stars of politics, sport, music at World Cup final
- U.S. Senior Open Champions
- Montgomerie wins US Senior Open in playoff
- World Cup subs make big impact right to the end
- Messi's World Cup ends on a bitter note
- Air India flight lands safely after bird strike
- Katherine Heigl returns to TV with new NBC series
- Tour de France at a glance
- Obama, Cameron discuss foreign policy hot spots
- Mourners pay respects to Seigenthaler
- TV academy: A few snubs won't prompt Emmy changes
- After Brazil, Blatter focuses on FIFA election
- Monday, July 21
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- WCup-Tournament Goals
- WCup-Scoring Leaders
- WCup-Career Scorers
- World Cup Final Scores
- Klose adds World Cup title to scoring record
- U.S. Senior Open Scores
- Phelps beaten by Agnel in 100-meter freestyle
- Police: Woman dead; companion, 3 children missing
- Baseball Capsules
- Taiwan shares open higher
- FBI cyber expert is ex-discount furniture salesman
- Targeted by Argentina, Schweinsteiger fights on
- A look at who in NBA is staying and going
- WNBA Capsules
- Observation deck fire at Rockefeller Plaza hurts 6
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Gazans need ingenuity, courage to watch World Cup
- NTT Communications Placed Among Champions in APAC Unified Communications-as-a-Service Providers Frost IQ Matrix
- -World Cup Digest, AP
- Main players in the FIFA ticket scalping case
- US jails struggle with role as makeshift asylums
- Monorail train evacuated at Disney in Florida
- Simon Cowell on a business, personal roll
- China indicts US, British corporate investigators
- Prosecutors start probe into academic scandal
- Cambodia military helicopter crash kills 5
- Besides Germany, local shops real winners in World Cup
- United Daily News: Redefining 'one country, two systems'
- Democrats scour records for provocative comments
- Asian stocks rebound after Portuguese bank scare
- Reports say North Korea fires shells into the sea
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America
- Premier accepts minister's resignation over academic scandal
- New US Air Force boss targeted nuke missile ills
- Argentine World Cup celebration marred by violence
- American League Standings
- National League Standings
- National League Leaders
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- Spoonfuls can lead to medicine errors, study finds
- NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio isn't afraid to be goofy
- Got a rash? iPad, other devices might be the cause
- Yankees 1, Orioles 3
- Baseball Capsules
- KMT national congress set for Sept. 14 in Chiayi
- Major League Soccer Standings
- Dempsey scores as Seattle beats Portland 2-0
- Taiwan shares close up 0.25%
- Musicians from home and abroad set to jazz up Taipei
- Artist creates 'empowering' wearable sculptures
- Samsung suspends China supplier over child labor
- Lideres en la Liga Americana
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana
- Los 10 primeros en la Liga Nacional
- Reports: Scolari out as Brazil coach
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Oil edges lower after big drop on Libyan supplies
- Despite offensive, Gaza rockets still hit Israel
- Israel says it's downed drone along southern coast
- Education minister resigns over academic scandal (update)
- Witty dealmaker Juncker to be EU's new CEO
- Expansion into the Asian e-Commerce Market Challenging Despite High Growth Expectations: NTT Communications Survey
- Bull gores 2 in final run of Spain's San Fermin
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Key anniversaries at the British Open
- New Zealand trade delegation visiting Taiwan for stronger ties
- Martin become major champion with a major shot
- Germany basks in 4th World Cup after 24-year wait
- What worries? Brazil World Cup scores high
- Key findings in AP nuclear missile corps probe
- Kerry, top Iranian diplomat to hold in-depth talks
- United Germany stands at the top of the world
- Taiwan shares stage rebound
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Swiss Lindt buys US candy maker Russell Stover
- Taipei plastics, rubber show to be bigger than ever
- Underground lab tackles Japan nuclear waste issue
- Spain's Socialist party elects new leader
- Defense ministry OK's deal for planes sale to US
- For Bastille Day, France commemorates World War I
- Singapore ad backfires thanks to Germany Cup run
- Eco film festival to hold over 5,200 screenings around Taiwan
- Philippines braces for floods from tropical storm
- Officials: Deadly fighting on Syria-Lebanon border
- Car bombing kills at least 4 in central Bagdad
- Boko Haram leader demands fighters swap for girls
- Scotland Yard to hire Londoners only
- 'Korean Wave' smashes into Taiwan's wedding photo industry
- BC-TEN--bet-at-home Open Results
- ECB's Draghi set for grilling as industry falters
- Mahela Jayawardene resigns from test cricket
- Portugal bank gets new boss but stock still falls
- Fierce fighting near rebel-held city in Ukraine
- England, Scotland friendly game after referendum
- Archie to be shot saving gay friend in comic book
- Mahela Jayawardene resigns from test cricket
- India's inflation drops to 4-month low
- Shipwrecked Concordia floated successfully
- Church of England set to vote on women bishops
- France to continue exchanges with Taiwan: envoy
- Tropical Storm Rammasun could affect Taiwan on Wednesday
- Rights groups challenge UK cyber-snooping
- Cypriots file war crimes complaint against Turkey
- Remy Cabella joins Newcastle from Montpellier
- Copter crash kills 2 Cambodian military generals
- 7-Eleven proposal for outlying island raises concern
- Ebola crisis in West Africa deepens; 500+ dead
- Global stocks rebound after Portuguese bank scare
- Mylan to buy Abbott business line in $5.3B deal
- Activist Malala in Nigeria: 'Bring Back Our Girls'
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1100 GMT, AP
- Citigroup settles subprime mortgage case for $7B
- Gallopin defends Tour de France lead on stage 10
- AbbVie, Shire enter detailed talks on combination
- 5th Czech soldier dies after blast in Afghanistan
- Citigroup to pay $7B in subprime mortgages probe
- Activist Malala in Nigeria: 'Bring Back Our Girls'