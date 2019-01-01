英文新聞列表 English News List
- Lebanon, Greece name hostages killed in Nigeria
- Putin nominates ally to run Russian Central Bank
- US stocks waver after 7 straight gains
- Correction: Sierra Leone-Gates Fund story
- US: Russia likely to face greater political strain
- Troops shell areas on edge of Syrian capital
- South Africa police denied bail in dragging case
- Bookmakers say good money's on an Italian pope
- Sean Penn's Haiti charity receives $8.75 million
- US: austerity threatens stability in Europe
- Conclave to elect new pope begins
- NYC mayor: soda decision just 'temporary setback'
- Obama urges end to Asia's maritime disputes
- Police fire tear gas at protesters in Togo
- Oil rises for 4th day, tops $93 a barrel
- Libyan poisoned alcohol death toll rises to 60
- Dereck Chisora regains British boxing license
- White promises "unrelenting" enforcement at SEC
- Japan beats the Netherlands 10-6 at WBC
- Hurricane Fly wins Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham
- NYC policeman convicted in cannibal-plot case
- Civil unions clear state legislature, head to gov
- Anti-Hitler conspirator von Kleist dies at 90
- Wrestling agrees to be included in European Games
- Hard to find good info on drug safety in pregnancy
- 'Bachelor' star Sean Lowe to compete on 'Dancing'
- US officers being investigated for rap videos
- Markets struggle to eke out further gains
- Celeb birthdays for the week of March 17-23
- Europe gets 1st fix from its own satnav system
- Media watching for results of papal conclave
- Valencia loses government backing on debt payment
- Tirreno-Adriatico Results
- FA charges Southampton with misconduct
- Cardinals locked into Sistine Chapel to pick pope
- Review: Joe Pickett returns in `Breaking Point'
- Kosher wine evolves from cheap to collectible
- Zimbabwe groups plan to boycott vote monitoring
- Michelle Obama's credit data leaked on website
- St. Maarten officials expand bribery probe
- US: China stance on islands a response to pivot
- Bolshoi ballet chief: threats preceded acid attack
- UK fraud office launches inquiry in Autonomy case
- IndyCar's drivers eager to get back to work
- Judge: Media allowed in Canada body parts hearing
- Google pays $7M fine to settle Wi-Fi privacy case
- Queen cancels more engagements due to illness
- US-based 'Pope TV' to zero in on papal selection
- Last survivor of plot to kill Hitler dies at 90
- Mars rover shows planet could have supported life
- Hostess: No other bids to buy Twinkies
- Innocent plea in tiger-den jump at NY's Bronx Zoo
- Viral videos stoke celebrities' images
- Reports: Iran plans suing Hollywood over 'Argo'
- Chavez tattoos, kitsch in demand since death
- Audio of GI's statement on WikiLeaks case released
- Papal names are rich with meaning
- CEO says Carnival looking at changes post-Triumph
- AP Global Football 10 Quotebox
- 5 US troops die in helicopter crash in Afghanistan
- San Francisco leaders denounce bus ads about Islam
- Tina Maze takes aim at greatest World Cup season
- Falklanders and Argentines trade post-vote barbs
- Stocks edge lower after 7 straight gains
- Pentagon forming cyber teams to prevent attacks
- Mexico investigates alleged school bullying death
- Erratic North Korea poses serious threat
- West Indies vs Zimbabwe Scores
- Greek police seize weapons, suspecting terrorism
- Black smoke from chapel chimney: No pope yet
- West Indies vs Zimbabwe 1st Test Scoreboard
- Brazil prosecutors accuse Barca president of fraud
- Egypt considers ban on sale of duty-free alcohol
- Leap jumps to capture next step in motion control
- Windies restrict Zimbabwe to 162-6 at tea on day 1
- O'Malley, the `cappuccino priest,' a hit in Rome
- Maze takes aim at greatest World Cup ski season
- Decades duo take their passion for vintage to TV
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Treble success for Walsh, Mullins at Cheltenham
- Valencia loses government backing on debt payment
- Martha Plimpton gets dirty at Tampa family's home
- Stocks waver after 7 straight gains
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- APNewsBreak: George P. Bush runs for Texas office
- Schlierenzauer wins overall ski jump World Cup
- Syrian army eroded by defections, battle deaths
- US, Russia clash over reply on Sudan-South Sudan
- Ski Jumping World Cup Results
- Egypt activist gets 2 years for prosecutor slap
- Oil rises for 4th day, eyes on supply reports
- Dollar gains on weak British economic data
- Mars rover shows planet could have supported life
- Italy's Kostner has a world of love for skating
- AP NewsBreak: Dylan voted into elite arts academy
- UK's Cameron may veto EU arms embargo on Syria
- US institute: All quiet at NKorea test sites
- Dow average ekes out an eighth straight gain
- Richard Burton's ex, theater producer, dies at 83
- Libyan poisoned alcohol death toll rises to 79
- Google pays $7M fine to settle Wi-Fi privacy case
- Sex allegations put Colombian priest in Calif jail
- Pope watch: Smoke? Or are text messages better?
- Senate immigration group: National ID too costly
- Greek bailout program review hits snag
- Dow ekes out 8 straight advance
- Obama optimistic on Europe trade talks
- Dominican Republic rallies past Italy 5-4 in WBC
- 1 of 2 Bahamas fraud suspects returns to Canada
- Ex-US Army employee sentenced for kickbacks
- US approves Boeing plan to fix 787's batteries
- Myanmar mine protesters reject official report
- Tsonga beats Fish in 3rd round at Indian Wells
- Greece: Blasts target conservative politicians
- Palestinians: Protester shot dead by Israeli fire
- Disney bringing back Mickey Mouse in 2-D shorts
- LA archdiocese settles 4 sex abuse cases for $10M
- UK's Cameron may veto EU arms embargo on Syria
- Egypt stops screening of film on Jewish community
- Soybeans fall as expectations grow for Brazil crop
- Cyprus church: euro exit instead of bad bailout
- Messi leads Barca back to oust Milan with 4-0 win
- Google paying bonuses totaling $15M to 4 top execs
- Galatasaray advances with 3-2 win at Schalke
- Israel troops shoot to death Palestinian protester
- Church-state activists occupy Argentine cathedral
- US man convicted in deadly Craigslist plot
- Obama to attend St. Patrick's Day lunch at Capitol
- Another life sentence for Argentine ex-dictator
- Zimbabwe strikes twice after scoring 211 in test
- Letdown in 2010 motivates US skating champ Wagner
- Dell rejects request for info leading to buyout
- Sharapova reaches quarterfinals at Indian Wells
- US approves Boeing plan to fix 787's batteries
- Fernandez putting Spain on figure skating map
- New York cop convicted in cannibalism plot
- Polls close in natural resources-rich Greenland
- US executes man convicted in 3 murders
- Senators acquire Kassian from Wild for draft pick
- Utah to keep 'Zion curtains' hiding liquor
- Woods is master of horses for courses
- Republicans' budget plan takes aim at Obama
- Today In History
- US executes man convicted for 3 murders
- Officials: US pair made $4M from stolen phones
- Royal Melbourne to host Australian Masters
- BHP Billiton denies breaking law in Olympics deal
- Navy sends new ship to Singapore amid budget cuts
- New chairman selected for 2015 World Cup
- Colorado lawmakers OK civil unions for gay couples
- LA schools settle teacher lewdness claims for $27M
- 4 overseas players back for Socceroos vs Oman
- Djokovic, Sharapova win at Indian Wells
- Newsprint machine shutting down, 150 laid off
- ADB: In Asia, wealth buys access to water
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- ADB: In Asia, wealth buys access to clean water
- Suspected killer captured in Oregon motel
- Asia stocks down on bleak UK factory production
- Shark fatally attacks fisherman off south Jamaica
- NZ plan to bowl again 1st in 2nd test vs. England
- New center offers help for dogs consumed by fear
- Today's casual decor meets 'Downton Abbey' style
- United Daily News: The privacy of the president's daughter
- Shares of Delta Electronics jump on 2012 results, dividend payout
- Collision on Louisiana waterway causes explosion
- NHL Capsules
- Report: More youth use smartphones as route to Web
- 'The Queen' is back: Kim returns to worlds
- NKorea criticizes SKorea prez's 'swish of skirt'
- Seattle beats Tigres 3-1; advances on aggregate
- Taiwan-Japan fishery meeting opens in Tokyo
- HTC One shipments delayed in certain markets
- Doping taint still overshadowing Australian sport
- Foligno scores 2 in Sabres' 3-1 win over Rangers
- Aussie backlash turning against banned players
- BHP Billiton denies breaking law in Olympics deal
- Japan, US mark anniversary of battle for Iwo Jima
- Catholics look to next pope to improve China ties
- China says it will give nonprofits a greater role
- Sumatran tiger mauls Indonesian farmer to death
- Taiwan shares close up 0.01%
- NBA Capsules
- Blaze erupts on Louisiana waterway
- China says it will give nonprofits a greater role
- Government mulling cut in futures transaction tax
- NKorea criticizes SKorea prez's 'swish of skirt'
- Pro-mining opposition wins Greenland election
- 5 soldiers, 2 militants killed in Indian Kashmir
- Taiwanese children's books to be showcased at Italian book fair
- Syria's war affects generation of children
- Cathay Pacific profit dives on higher fuel prices
- 53-year-old musher becomes oldest Iditarod champ
- Local bourse ends flat ahead of 8,000 points
- LA schools settle claims over lewd 'tasting games'
- Indian PM demands Italy return marines for trial
- Australian court clears US doctor of patient death
- German utility Eon posts FY profit of ?2.64B
- MAC ready to help with first daughter's security in Hong Kong
- India agency files case against air force ex-chief
- SKorea's finance chief sees risk of slower growth
- Tuesday's Sports In Brief
- Grieving husband pushes bill for unproven remedies
- Cambodian police beat eviction protesters
- German utility Eon posts FY profit of $3.4 billion
- Capacity at Taiwan Cement's China facilities almost fully utilized
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Iraq: 7 oil companies qualified for key oil field
- 5 soldiers, 2 militants killed in Indian Kashmir
- Zara owner Inditex sees 2012 net profit up 22 pct
- Nigeria pardons ex-governor who stole millions
- Mining proponents win Greenland election
- Canada-Taiwan emergency management seminar held in Taipei
- World stocks down on bleak UK factory production
- Cardinals resume vote on 2nd day of conclave
- Oil up for 5th day as traders await US supply data
- Taiwan nixes China military confidence measures
- Environmental impact assessment for Taoyuan Aerotropolis approved
- Airport closed after plane skidded in Poland
- Same-sex marriage close to approval in New Zealand
- American gets 3 years for assault of Irish student
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Kurdish rebels fighting Turkey release 8 captives
- Big snow dump slows European trains, planes, roads
- Hilary Mantel up for 3rd major literary award
- Taiwan discovers gas hydrate in South China Sea
- Dutch government raises terror threat level
- Taiwanese mango dessert singled out by U.S. travel magazine
- Scientist turns spotlight on management of water resources
- Vets save NYC dog who swallowed 111 pennies
- Egypt: Morsi's government appeals vote suspension
- Spielberg mingles with Bollywood stars in India
- Cardinals resume vote on 2nd day of conclave
- Eurozone finance ministers to meet on Cyprus
- Merrill Lynch forecasts double-digit growth for global chip sector
- Cathay Pacific profit dives on higher fuel prices
- Over 100 Taiwanese companies to attend Hong Kong Filmart
- Malaysia refuses access to Filipinos in violence
- Saudi Arabia executes 7 men after appeals rejected
- Germany's Merkel: no place for excessive pay
- Real-name registration urged for online shopping sites
- Black smoke from Sistine Chapel: No pope yet
- Dutch government raises terror threat level
- Marvel, circus producer to team up on live show
- Taiwan expects to finalize FTA talks with Singapore, New Zealand
- Commerzbank to raise $3.7 billion in new capital
- New Zealand gay marriage bill passes critical test
- UK, Russia hold talks on Syria
- Foreign banks expect central bank to leave interest rates unchanged
- India agency files case against air force ex-chief
- Zimbabwe election body won't ease group's ban
- Conservation body votes to protect timber species
- Nine independent power producers fined for collusion
- Republicans sends mixed signals on Obama outreach
- Syria troops, rebels clash in northern Damascus
- Chelsea, Inter up against it in Europa League
- US futures dip ahead of retail numbers
- Tribesmen stone Pakistani soldier to death
- Nigeria pardons ex-governor who stole millions
- Papal conclave goes to heart of Catholic mystery
- Obama talks of possibly resuming White House tours
- Greek ultra-rightist to face trial over TV fracas
- German gov't approves plan for 0-borrowing budget
- Obama concedes budget deal may be impossible
- EU representative killed in rocket attack in Syria
- Economics minister undecided on nuclear power plant issue
- Weak European indicators spark market retreat
- Taiwanese singer Show Luo stars in tourism film
- Central African rebels take control of 2 towns
- Cool weather to turn F1 opener in lottery
- Scotland gives debut to lock Gilchrist vs France
- Oil up for 5th day as traders await US supply data
- Bahrain detains 6 over anti-government tweets
- Renault, unions reach deal on restructuring
- Race canceled, Svindal wins WCup downhill title
- Little progress in 2nd Taiwan-Japan fishery meeting
- Kashiwa beats Central Coast Mariners 3-1 in ACL
- Ingredients of papal conclave smoke signals
- Thongchai hoping for top 50 with Avantha win
- US retail sales up solid 1.1 percent in February
- Men's World Cup Downhill Champions
- Relatives seek justice for Sri Lanka war missing
- Time not right for military discussions with China: ministry
- Double-digit growth for global chip sector: Merrill Lynch (update)
- Ex-president to hire private caregiver
- Cool weather to turn F1 opener into lottery
- EU lawmakers reject $1.3tn budget proposal
- ALMA world's top radio telescope launches in Chile
- Dead pigs found in Shanghai river exceed 6,600
- Lindsey Vonn retains World Cup downhill title
- Women's World Cup Downhill Champions
- Nissan recalls 5 models for air bag problem
- Renault, unions reach deal to cut costs, jobs
- Arkin and Carell make magic in `Wonderstone'
- Arkin and Carell make magic in `Wonderstone'
- Arkin and Carell make magic in `Wonderstone'
- Arkin and Carell make magic in `Wonderstone'
- Arkin and Carell make magic in `Wonderstone'
- Arkin and Carell make magic in `Wonderstone'
- Arkin and Carell make magic in `Wonderstone'
- Arkin and Carell make magic in `Wonderstone'
- Arkin and Carell make magic in `Wonderstone'
- Arkin and Carell make magic in `Wonderstone'
- Arkin and Carell make magic in `Wonderstone'
- Arkin and Carell make magic in `Wonderstone'
- UN, Jordan to tackle crime in Syrian refugee camp
- Germany to legalize anonymous hospital births
- Stocks open mixed after pickup in retail sales
- NT$1 million per year needed for easy retirement: poll
- More black smoke: Cardinals don't agree on pope
- Obama to meet with House Republicans
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwan to develop own 3rd-generation warplane
- Former DPP secretary-general, lawmaker to serve prison terms
- Dutch budget office advises against austerity
- Wintour charged with Conde Nast 'creative vision'
- Bulgaria: 4th man sets himself on fire
- Futures transaction tax likely to be lowered
- Rodman backs black papal candidate in PR stunt
- Little progress in 2nd Taiwan-Japan fishery meeting (update 1)
- Putin urges revival of Soviet-era fitness tests
- Obama says American pope would be effective
- Investors call an end to week-long rally, cash in
- Paradox of French president: Friendly yet disliked
- Relatives seek justice for Sri Lanka war missing
- Take me out to the ballgame at 30 big-league parks
- Take me out to the ballgame at 30 big-league parks
- Take me out to the ballgame at 30 big-league parks
- Take me out to the ballgame at 30 big-league parks
- Take me out to the ballgame at 30 big-league parks
- Take me out to the ballgame at 30 big-league parks
- Take me out to the ballgame at 30 big-league parks
- Take me out to the ballgame at 30 big-league parks
- Take me out to the ballgame at 30 big-league parks
- Take me out to the ballgame at 30 big-league parks
- Take me out to the ballgame at 30 big-league parks
- Take me out to the ballgame at 30 big-league parks
- Take me out to the ballgame at 30 big-league parks
- China urged to invest in China's senior nursing centers
- Bombing hits sports fans in Afghanistan
- Bombing hits sports fans in Afghanistan
- Bombing hits sports fans in Afghanistan
- Bombing hits sports fans in Afghanistan
- Bombing hits sports fans in Afghanistan
- Bombing hits sports fans in Afghanistan
- Bombing hits sports fans in Afghanistan
- US CEOs optimistic about economy, wary of hiring
- US CEOs optimistic about economy, wary of hiring
- US CEOs optimistic about economy, wary of hiring
- US CEOs optimistic about economy, wary of hiring
- US CEOs optimistic about economy, wary of hiring
- US CEOs optimistic about economy, wary of hiring
- Tuvalu to open embassy in Taipei
- Eva Longoria is busy post-'Desperate Housewives'
- Eva Longoria is busy post-'Desperate Housewives'
- Eva Longoria is busy post-'Desperate Housewives'
- Eva Longoria is busy post-'Desperate Housewives'
- Eva Longoria is busy post-'Desperate Housewives'
- Eva Longoria is busy post-'Desperate Housewives'
- Little progress in 2nd Taiwan-Japan fishery meeting (update 2)
- Killy: Progress in Sochi but much to be done
- Killy: Progress in Sochi but much to be done
- Killy: Progress in Sochi but much to be done
- Killy: Progress in Sochi but much to be done
- Killy: Progress in Sochi but much to be done
- Killy: Progress in Sochi but much to be done
- Killy: Progress in Sochi but much to be done
- German gov't: no new borrowing from 2015
- German gov't: no new borrowing from 2015
- German gov't: no new borrowing from 2015
- German gov't: no new borrowing from 2015
- German gov't: no new borrowing from 2015
- German gov't: no new borrowing from 2015
- German gov't: no new borrowing from 2015
- German gov't: no new borrowing from 2015
- German gov't: no new borrowing from 2015
- German gov't: no new borrowing from 2015
- German gov't: no new borrowing from 2015
- German gov't: no new borrowing from 2015
- UK Prince Charles sees Syrian refugees in Jordan
- UK Prince Charles sees Syrian refugees in Jordan
- UK Prince Charles sees Syrian refugees in Jordan
- UK Prince Charles sees Syrian refugees in Jordan
- UK Prince Charles sees Syrian refugees in Jordan
- UK Prince Charles sees Syrian refugees in Jordan
- US aid groups decry low funding for needy Syrians
- US aid groups decry low funding for needy Syrians
- US aid groups decry low funding for needy Syrians
- US aid groups decry low funding for needy Syrians
- US aid groups decry low funding for needy Syrians
- US aid groups decry low funding for needy Syrians
- 5 soldiers, 2 militants killed in Indian Kashmir
- 5 soldiers, 2 militants killed in Indian Kashmir
- 5 soldiers, 2 militants killed in Indian Kashmir
- 5 soldiers, 2 militants killed in Indian Kashmir
- 5 soldiers, 2 militants killed in Indian Kashmir
- 5 soldiers, 2 militants killed in Indian Kashmir
- 5 soldiers, 2 militants killed in Indian Kashmir
- Obama to meet with House Republicans
- Obama to meet with House Republicans
- Obama to meet with House Republicans
- Obama to meet with House Republicans
- Obama to meet with House Republicans
- Obama to meet with House Republicans
- Police in NY search for suspect after 4 shot dead
- Police in NY search for suspect after 4 shot dead
- Police in NY search for suspect after 4 shot dead
- Police in NY search for suspect after 4 shot dead
- Police in NY search for suspect after 4 shot dead
- Police in NY search for suspect after 4 shot dead
- JAPAN QUAKE REMEMBERED: Prime minister thanks Taiwan on Facebook
- Svindal wins WCup downhill title as race canceled
- Svindal wins WCup downhill title as race canceled
- Svindal wins WCup downhill title as race canceled
- Svindal wins WCup downhill title as race canceled
- Svindal wins WCup downhill title as race canceled
- Svindal wins WCup downhill title as race canceled
- Svindal wins WCup downhill title as race canceled
- Brazil holds out hope for homegrown pope
- Brazil holds out hope for homegrown pope
- Brazil holds out hope for homegrown pope
- Brazil holds out hope for homegrown pope
- Brazil holds out hope for homegrown pope
- Brazil holds out hope for homegrown pope
- Crisis averted? New Tunisian government approved
- Crisis averted? New Tunisian government approved
- Crisis averted? New Tunisian government approved
- Crisis averted? New Tunisian government approved
- Crisis averted? New Tunisian government approved
- Crisis averted? New Tunisian government approved
- Killy: Progress in Sochi but much to be done
- Brazil: heavy rains in Rio result in fish kill
- Stocks mixed despite strong retail sales report
- Inmate suicide casts shadow on model Indian jail
- Silicone fingers fool punch-in clock in Brazil
- Arcane process encourages papal horse trading
- Bombing hits sports event in Afghanistan, 7 killed
- Cardinal Bergoglio of Argentina elected pope
- Mac computers not immune to malware
- Israel reaches deal on coalition
- Obama nominates new envoy to Libya after Benghazi attacks
- Latin America sees change under region's 1st pope
- West Indies 144-5, trail Zimbabwe by 67 on day 2
- Puerto Rico police seek higher wages, overtime pay
- Vatican: Victim group wrong to criticize cardinals
- Former astronaut drops Liberal leadership bid
- US business bemoans India trade 'protectionism'
- Germany bans 2 ultraconservative Islamic groups
- US lawmaker: Celebrity hacks 'just the beginning'
- UK conviction for jailed SAS sniper overturned
- Actor Ed Asner, 83, treated for exhaustion in US
- Egypt Muslim Brotherhood blasts UN women document
- Karzai complains of delay in US prison handover
- Jim James takes search for connection to SXSW
- Report: Co-founder leaves Fisker electric car co.
- Freiburg's Cedrick Makiadi out with knee injury
- Family says Chinese activist's nephew was beaten
- Obama nominates new ambassador to Libya
- Cathedral announces plans for Richard III burial
- German authorities move against Islamic extremists
- US commander encouraged by anti-Taliban uprising
- Court delays Berlusconi's sex-for-hire trial
- Raptors' Bargnani expected to miss rest of season
- Investors wary of buying further into rally
- Royal Opera chief: Modern singers lack stamina
- Sprinter Sacre enhances reputation at Cheltenham
- Eurozone industrial production dips 0.4 pct
- Myanmar villagers unhappy that Suu Kyi backed mine
- Top Malawi officials charged with treason
- Burberry moves menswear shows from Milan to London
- Argentine president criticized for diabetes remark
- Pursuit of hackers who took credit reports expands
- AP EXCLUSIVE: Police blamed in Egypt revolt deaths
- Sea gull perches on Sistine Chapel smoke stack
- Brazil to play Bolivia in charity game for teen
- Review: 'Smart' LED bulbs controlled by iPhones
- Egyptian Christian who died in Libya prison buried
- Court delays Berlusconi's sex-for-hire trial
- Greek member chairing EU Parliament collapses
- NYC museum displaying Audubon's bird watercolors
- 4 killed at NY shops; police search for suspect
- Top House chairman optimistic about Afghanistan
- Researchers find German-made spyware across globe
- Politics clouding Obama's coming visit to Israel
- NEW POPE
- US House chairman for more troops in Afghanistan
- Catholic church has new pope; white smoke rises
- Barcelona restores confidence with Milan comeback
- SNAPSHOT: WHITE SMOKE
- Russian party expels 2 for opposition activities
- Libya's militarized youth feed into economic woes
- 2 Puerto Rico sites now US historic landmarks
- Kowalczyk clinches 4th cross-country WCup title
- Google replaces exec in charge of Android software
- Tevez charged after driving offense
- 6 months post-Benghazi, Obama taps new Libya envoy
- NEXT STEPS
- 4 killed at NY shops; police search for suspect
- 6 months post-Benghazi, Obama taps new Libya envoy
- Draper steps down as British tennis CEO
- VATICAN SECURITY
- Gov't doesn't appeal Lindh prison prayer ruling
- POPE LIVE: White smoke, and awaiting a new pontiff
- US yet to provide meals, medicine to Syrian rebels
- Russia: Arming Syria rebels would breach int'l law
- Brazil to play Bolivia in charity game for teen
- THE BIG SMOKE
- US business bemoans India trade 'protectionism'
- WHO VOTED FOR ME?
- QUICK DECISION
- Mortar shells in Damascus kill 3, wound 50
- DRESSED UP
- Review: Book 2 in `Shannara' trilogy is intense
- TWITTER HANDLE
- Stocks little changed despite strong retail sales
- Illinois scientists find rare coin in Kenya
- Royal Opera chief: Modern singers lack stamina
- Co-founder leaves Fisker electric car co.
- PAPAL DIGS
- CHOOSING A NAME
- Man arrested for violating Trump restraining order
- Pursuit of hackers who took credit reports expands
- 'LONG LIVE THE POPE'
- WHITE OR NOT?
- Russians edge Canadians in pairs short program
- Spring is leather weather in fashion world
- Venezuela arrests woman for online posts
- Argentine Jorge Bergoglio elected Pope Francis
- Popes of the 20th and 21st centuries
- FIRST JESUIT POPE
- Absent Vonn retains World Cup downhill title
- POPE LIVE: Pope Francis makes first appearance
- SNAPSHOT: POPE FRANCIS
- Francis is first pope from the Americas
- Argentine Catholics overjoyed at 1st Latam pope
- Kashiwa, Al Gharafa win in ACL
- QUICKQUOTE: 'Momentous Day'
- West Indies 265-7 at tea to lead Zimbabwe by 54
- 'THE END OF THE EARTH'
- JESUIT HUMILITY
- CHURCH BELLS RING IN CUBA
- Injuries to test unbeaten Sharks, Brumbies
- POPE LIVE: With a wave, Pope Francis makes debut
- Tough US winter forces owls south in hunt for food
- Immigrant groups sue customs border agency
- Oil little changed after US supply data
- BETTORS WRONG
- 'Veronica Mars' film online fundraiser launches
- 'Veronica Mars' film online fundraiser launches
- 'Veronica Mars' film online fundraiser launches
- 'Veronica Mars' film online fundraiser launches
- 'Veronica Mars' film online fundraiser launches
- 'Veronica Mars' film online fundraiser launches
- 'Veronica Mars' film online fundraiser launches
- 'Veronica Mars' film online fundraiser launches
- 'Veronica Mars' film online fundraiser launches
- 'Veronica Mars' film online fundraiser launches
- 'Veronica Mars' film online fundraiser launches
- 'Veronica Mars' film online fundraiser launches
- US doesn't appeal Lindh prison prayer ruling
- Fed to change timing of policy statement
- QUICKQUOTE: 'END OF THE EARTH'
- Egypt's Brotherhood blasts UN women's document
- JOY IN BUENOS AIRES
- New pope is 1st Francis, saint of peace, poverty
- SECOND TRY
- Catholics overjoyed at 1st Latin American pope
- Catholics, world leaders welcome church's new pope
- Cross Country World Cup Results
- BlackBerry gets biggest order ever
- Dollar gets lift from strong retail sales report
- Dow notches ninth straight gain, longest since '96
- QUICKQUOTE: 'IT IS RIDICULOUS'
- Trial begins in rape case that split US town
- FRANCIS OF ASSISI
- THE INSTALLATION MASS
- Pope Francis is known for simplicity and humility
- Commander encouraged by anti-Taliban uprising
- British zoo sends 6 endangered macaws to Bolivia
- QUICKQUOTE: 'FACE OF GOD'
- Reggie Bush to Lions on Day 2 of free agency
- Correction: Cruise Conference story
- Obama sends prayers, warm wishes to new pope
- INSIDE SCOOP
- Yani Tseng trying to recapture youthful enthusiasm
- 5-organ transplant patient becomes a mother
- Dow notches ninth gain in a row, longest since '96
- xxx
- CHAVEZ INFLUENCE?
- SURPRISE IN THE CROWD
- Daughter fights for return of dad trapped in China
- POPE LIVE: Pope Francis, an Argentine, meets world
- SPEECHLESS IN PUERTO RICO
- Japan gives Canada $1 million to help with debris
- SEASONED PASTOR
- JUST FRANCIS
- PAPAL DRAMA
- MESSI AND POPE
- Troika inspectors to return to Greece in 2 weeks
- Maduro: Chavez long-term embalming unlikely
- New Zealand wins toss, bowls in test 2 vs England
- Francis without Roman numeral
- Hungarian amendment to be signed by president
- Pope captivates crowds with 1st words about peace
- RIGHT FOR THE JOB
- Venezuelans vow to travel to New Orleans to vote
- ONE OF THE FAMILY
- A NAME WITH CACHET
- Google's top Android exec unexpectedly steps down
- Furyk trying to move forward
- US warns of robbery threat in Turks and Caicos
- QUICKQUOTE: 'COMMON GOALS'
- Soybeans fall second day on Brazilian crop outlook
- Bank of Hawaii extends American Samoa run
- WINNING OVER ROMANS
- Catholics, world leaders welcome church's new pope
- QUICKQUOTE: 'BE BOLD'
- Catholics overjoyed at 1st Latin American pope
- LATIN PRIDE
- US woman with baby falls 8 stories, dies; baby OK
- SNAPSHOT: POPEWATCHING
- Bayern reaches CL quarters despite 2-0 loss
- First steps on becoming a pope
- QUICKQUOTE: BALTIMORE
- Obama sends prayers, warm wishes to new pope
- Malaga beats Porto 2-0 to reach CL quarters
- POPE LIVE: New pope chosen, glee in Latin America
- SNAPSHOT: POPEPIX
- Review: `Spring Breakers' is a hypnotic mix
- Study: Radiation for breast cancer can harm hearts
- A SHEPHERD
- West Indies leads Zimbabwe by 55 after day 2
- AP Interview: Tunisia PM to crack down on violence
- ONE LUNG
- Maduro: Chavez long-term embalming unlikely
- Monarch butterflies drop ominously in Mexico
- Worker: Rig was bustling before BP well blowout
- APNewsBreak: Afghan attack suspect's mind checked
- UN chief leads tributes to Venezuela's Chavez
- Criminal complaint in Mexico Frenchwoman case
- POPE LIVE: First mass set, installation on Tuesday
- Chavez death: Venezuelans in US ready for election
- Laura Diaz appointed US Solheim Cup vice captain
- POPE AND THE DIRTY WAR
- New pope is 1st Francis, saint of peace, poverty
- Cardinal Dolan: Pope Francis to visit predecessor
- UN chief leads tributes to Venezuela's Chavez
- UN urges peaceful resolution in Italy-India spat
- Official text of Pope Francis' 1st speech to world
- FRANCIS TO VISIT BENEDICT
- Black Keys manager denies pressuring adversary
- HAND OF GOD
- Apple CEO required to testify in NY e-books case
- O'MALLEY STILL BOSTON'S FAVORITE
- Immigrant groups sue federal border agencies
- Police: Couple brings kids along for US bank heist
- Kirilenko wins in 3 sets at Indian Wells
- England 75-1 at lunch on day 1, 2nd test vs NZ
- CHALLENGES AHEAD
- England 75-1 at lunch on day 1, 2nd test vs. NZ
- POPE LIVE: Around the world as a new pope emerges
- US-Afghan massacre soldier to get sanity review
- 5-organ transplant patient gives birth: baby girl
- New Zealand vs. England scoreboard
- Obama meets with Republicans in Congress
- 3 months after shooting, US school tries to cope
- Venezuela leader warns of plot to kill gov't foe
- Pope Francis: Simple image, complex past
- At least 1 Wang to get fashion award _ and maybe 2
- US mom holding baby falls 8 stories, dies; baby OK
- Shark wrestler's heroics land him in hot water
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Laura Diaz appointed US Solheim Cup vice-captain
- Correction: Philippines-Saudi Death Row story
- Mamma mia! Ecstatic scenes on St. Peter's Square
- 4 dead in US shooting; police search for suspect
- Appeals court upholds California terror conviction
- Myanmar villagers unhappy that Suu Kyi backs mine
- Panel says no cover-up attempt by Japan nuke plant
- US women beat Germany 2-0 for title
- Holy rivals? Brazil ponders Argentine pope
- Rape defendant's death casts shadow on model jail
- US suspect in Afghan massacre to get sanity review
- Taiwan shares open slightly higher
- China's Xi to be named president, capping his rise
- Guatemala judge denies ex-dictator's amnesty claim
- Obama: Keystone XL pipeline not major jobs creator
- Top judge to be sworn in to lead Nepal government
- Chan the exception(al) in wacky night at worlds
- Claire Vaye Watkins wins $20,000 short story prize
- England 162-1 at tea on day 1, 2nd test vs. NZ
- REPRESENTING THE SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE
- Khmer Rouge insider Ieng Sary dies while on trial
- F1's Ecclestone envious of Danica Patrick success
- Canadiens outlast Senators 4-3 in SO
- Top judge to be sworn in to lead Nepal government
- 'Veronica Mars' film's online fundraiser hits goal
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Regional economic integration vital for Taiwan: president
- Puerto Rico rallies past Italy 4-3 in WBC
- United Daily News: China's new leader faces bottleneck
- US skating champ Aaron holds own in worlds debut
- Washington plans to extradite suspect from Oregon
- China names Xi Jinping president, capping his rise
- 2012 tourism in New Orleans: A record $6 billion
- Taiwan well-poised for investment growth: British bank
- Bryant out indefinitely with severe ankle sprain
- Shares of UMC higher on share buyback program
- NBA Capsules
- Australia gets first Aboriginal government leader
- China accuses Coca-Cola of misusing GPS equipment
- Taiwan well-poised for investment growth: British bank (update)
- Nepal judge becomes head of gov't to hold election
- Flames score 3 in 3rd to pull away from Wings
- NHL Capsules
- Pope Francis: A humble image, but complex past
- Regional economic integration vital for Taiwan: president (update)
- Kovalchuk goal caps Devils' 3-goal 1st period
- Australia gets first Aboriginal government leader
- England 267-2 on day 1 of 2nd test vs. New Zealand
- Nadal rallies for 3-set win at Indian Wells
- Cambodian appeals court frees prominent dissident
- Vettel, Alonso take opposing approaches to 2013
- Oil down on rising US supplies, Europe data
- Gunmen kidnap Czech tourists in southwest Pakistan
- Regional economic integration vital for Taiwan: president (update 2)
- Japan without Honda, Nagatomo for WCup qualifier
- China accuses Coca-Cola of misusing GPS equipment
- Wowprime most desirable company to work for among youth: poll
- Taiwan share prices close down 0.54%
- Santos beats Houston 3-0 to reach CONCACAF semis
- Papal election stirs Argentina's 'dirty war' past
- Nadal to meet Federer in quarters at Indian Wells
- Khmer Rouge's Ieng Sary dies during genocide trial
- Button surprised by Hamilton's McLaren criticisms
- Cambodian court overturns dissident's conviction
- China Mobile 2012 profit rises just 2.7 percent
- Shares of TPK down despite dividend proposal
- Rights groups: Syrian rebels often kill captives
- U.S. Congress holds welcome party for Taiwan representative
- Indian court demands Italy answer for marine flap
- Spokeswoman: Israeli parties strike coalition deal
- Keane scores to help Galaxy into semifinals
- Pakistani activist for poor shot dead in Karachi
- Pope prays at Rome's St. Mary Major basilica
- Wounded Iranian dies in Iraq, says group in exile
- U.K. eyeing cooperation with Taiwan in cultural creative industry
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Local bourse consolidates ahead of 8,000 points
- Kenya acrobat falls during circus show in Moscow
- Japan's lower house clears Kuroda to head BOJ
- Pope Francis prays at Rome basilica in 1st outing
- Gunmen kidnap Czech tourists in southwest Pakistan
- U.K. eyeing cooperation with Taiwan in cultural creative industry (update)
- Ex-president in good shape after surgery: hospital
- Top Nepal judge becomes head of interim government
- China maintains hard line on ties with Vatican
- Pakistani activist for poor shot dead in Karachi
- Lufthansa to order 102 new Airbus planes
- Protest in Vietnam on anniversary of China clash
- Khmer Rouge's Ieng Sary dies amid genocide trial
- Minister confident Taiwan's fishing areas will be expanded
- Tuvalu opens embassy in Taiwan
- President Ma congratulates new pope
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Honda recalls 250,000 vehicles for braking problem
- Spain still leads FIFA rankings; Afghanistan rises
- World stocks up before release of US jobless data
- Finnair plans 300 layoffs among technical staff
- Djokovic, Nadal, Federer win at Indian Wells
- China maintains hard line on ties with Vatican
- China's Xi caps rise to take on myriad challenges
- Bayern Munich president unhappy on verge of title
- Saint-Andre makes 3 changes to face Scotland
- Oil rises despite ample crude supplies
- Saint-Andre makes 3 changes to face Scotland
- New Zealand drought hurting farmers and economy
- Dow's winning streak shores up markets
- Philippines set to open $1 billion casino-resort
- UN: Syria refugee numbers jump 10 percent in week
- Milan turns attention back to Serie A and Palermo
- PSG braced for tough test at 4th-place St. Etienne
- Vatican: Francis won't visit Benedict Thursday
- Physicists say they have found a Higgs boson
- Volkswagen CEO stresses cautious outlook
- Croft back as England make 4 changes for Wales
- Rampage kills 4, shatters peace in 2 NY villages
- Greek unemployment reaches record 26 percent
- Cyprus bailout likely much smaller than ?17 bln
- Barcelona targets Real Madrid's point record
- Aland islands brewery to make 'shipwreck beer'
- For Cambodia, worries that death may beat justice
- UK lawmaker suspended over 'Jewish' remarks
- Attackers kill 12 in coordinated Baghdad assault
- Koreas' rhetoric no match for surreal calm at DMZ
- Pope Francis' humility: stops by hotel to get bags
- Japan's Koumei Oda leads Thailand Open by 1 stroke
- Philippines set to open $1 billion casino-resort
- Hon Hai issues Japanese yen-denominated bonds to raise capital
- Long-lost essay by 'Dr. Jekyll' author published
- Borrowing costs drop as Spain raises $1.04 bln
- Pope's 1 lung shouldn't affect duties
- Court: Conviction for insulting Sarkozy broke law
- Blatter critical of Platini's 2020 Euro plans
- Swiss recall Senderos, Emeghara for WCup qualifier
- France owe fans a big performance against Scotland
- Workers protest to get EU leaders to end austerity
- Usain Bolt to run relay at Golden Spike
- Carnival Dream reports problems in St. Maarten
- Israeli parties strike coalition deal
- British fugitive charged for fleeing Taiwan
- Germany missing a few regulars for WCup qualifiers
- Taiwan, UK discuss cultural partnership
- NGO urges Taiwanese to participate in Earth Hour event
- State of European crisis 'ambiguous': Nobel laureate
- Cyprus bailout likely closer to ?10BN
- Taiwan aiming to allow armed guards on civilian ships
- Kosovo PM says deal with Serbia is near
- Cops kill suspect in deadly NY shooting rampage
- Futures edge higher; S&P 500 positioned for record
- Weekly US jobless aid applications fall to 332,000
- US wholesale prices rise 0.7 pct. on gas spike
- Putin indicates support for Olympic wrestling
- US current account trade deficit narrows
- Blatter critical of Platini's Euro 2020 plans
- Wildlife meeting gives 100s of species protection
- Cyprus bailout likely closer to $13BN
- Future dad Buble not worried about album sales
- Suu Kyi meets more anger over Myanmar mine
- Sexton, Gilroy back for Ireland in Six Nations
- Water rationing to be implemented in Taoyuan, Linkou from Friday
- Taiwan delegation to attend pope's inauguration
- U.S. company to donate mobile breast-MRI unit to Taitung hospital
- Taiwan to revise rules to develop green energy on farmlands
- Nani out, Vieirinha in for Portugal WCup games
- 2nd person found dead in New Delhi jail in 4 days
- Taiwan IOC member honored in Kazakhstan
- 4 hack arrests at Mirror Group newspaper co.
- US stocks open higher; S&P nears record
- South African desert to host speed record bid
- Health workers in CIA's bin Laden plot reinstated
- Robert Kubica ready to learn in 1st WRC season
- Jenkins back from injury to skipper Wales
- Suu Kyi meets more anger over Myanmar mine
- Super-G races canceled, Hirscher edges near title
- European court says Spanish eviction laws illegal
- Deschamps calls up Paul Pogba to France squad
- UN says most of world lags on road safety laws
- Jillian Michaels weighs in with a weight-loss book
- Workers protest to get EU leaders to end austerity
- Sexton back for Ireland, Castro out for Italy
- Drop in US jobless claims fuels market momentum
- Women's World Cup Super-Giant Slalom Champions
- Clashes in Bahrain as protesters mark anniversary
- Former VP envisions more open, innovative Taiwan
- Former official to serve prison term for spying for China
- Quality key to developing Taiwanese brands: Giant executive
- 30 protesters indicted for seizing Thai airports
- US: Islamic extremists move between Nigeria, Mali
- US stocks rise in early trading, S&P nears record
- Fire damages hotel in Jamaica capital; no injuries
- England change 4, Wales 2 for 6N title match
- US raises concerns over Mali's arrest of editor
- Chinnarat leads Avantha Masters by 5 shots
- Current TV, Olbermann settle their legal dispute
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Dollar continues gains on positive economic data
- Soukalova wins biathlon World Cup sprint
- Robert Kubica ready to learn in 1st WRC season
- Robert Kubica ready to learn in 1st WRC season
- US rate on 30-year mortgage rises to 3.63 percent
- US rate on 30-year mortgage rises to 3.63 percent
- US rate on 30-year mortgage rises to 3.63 percent
- US rate on 30-year mortgage rises to 3.63 percent
- US rate on 30-year mortgage rises to 3.63 percent
- US rate on 30-year mortgage rises to 3.63 percent
- ESA, Roscosmos sign deal on Mars exploration
- ESA, Roscosmos sign deal on Mars exploration
- ESA, Roscosmos sign deal on Mars exploration
- ESA, Roscosmos sign deal on Mars exploration
- ESA, Roscosmos sign deal on Mars exploration
- ESA, Roscosmos sign deal on Mars exploration
- Review: 'Lego City' builds fun for Wii U
- Review: 'Lego City' builds fun for Wii U
- Review: 'Lego City' builds fun for Wii U
- Review: 'Lego City' builds fun for Wii U
- Review: 'Lego City' builds fun for Wii U
- Review: 'Lego City' builds fun for Wii U
- Review: 'Lego City' builds fun for Wii U
- Review: 'Lego City' builds fun for Wii U
- Review: 'Lego City' builds fun for Wii U
- Review: 'Lego City' builds fun for Wii U
- Review: 'Lego City' builds fun for Wii U
- Review: 'Lego City' builds fun for Wii U
- Oil up to near $93 on positive US jobs data
- Oil up to near $93 on positive US jobs data
- Oil up to near $93 on positive US jobs data
- Oil up to near $93 on positive US jobs data
- Oil up to near $93 on positive US jobs data
- Oil up to near $93 on positive US jobs data
- Oil up to near $93 on positive US jobs data
- Oil up to near $93 on positive US jobs data
- Oil up to near $93 on positive US jobs data
- Oil up to near $93 on positive US jobs data
- Oil up to near $93 on positive US jobs data
- Oil up to near $93 on positive US jobs data
- Oil up to near $93 on positive US jobs data
- Talk of the Day -- East Asian supply chain reshuffle
- Kenya acrobat falls during circus show in Moscow
- Kenya acrobat falls during circus show in Moscow
- Kenya acrobat falls during circus show in Moscow
- Kenya acrobat falls during circus show in Moscow
- Kenya acrobat falls during circus show in Moscow
- Kenya acrobat falls during circus show in Moscow
- Deschamps calls up Paul Pogba to France squad
- Deschamps calls up Paul Pogba to France squad
- Deschamps calls up Paul Pogba to France squad
- Deschamps calls up Paul Pogba to France squad
- Deschamps calls up Paul Pogba to France squad
- Deschamps calls up Paul Pogba to France squad
- Deschamps calls up Paul Pogba to France squad
- Deschamps calls up Paul Pogba to France squad
- Pope Francis' humility: stops by hotel to pay bill
- Pope Francis' humility: stops by hotel to pay bill
- Pope Francis' humility: stops by hotel to pay bill
- Pope Francis' humility: stops by hotel to pay bill
- Pope Francis' humility: stops by hotel to pay bill
- Pope Francis' humility: stops by hotel to pay bill
- Taiwan urges China to improve religious freedom
- Kenya acrobat falls during circus show in Moscow
- Kenya acrobat falls during circus show in Moscow
- Kenya acrobat falls during circus show in Moscow
- Kenya acrobat falls during circus show in Moscow
- Kenya acrobat falls during circus show in Moscow
- Kenya acrobat falls during circus show in Moscow
- BMW profits rise in 'most successful year' ever
- BMW profits rise in 'most successful year' ever
- BMW profits rise in 'most successful year' ever
- BMW profits rise in 'most successful year' ever
- BMW profits rise in 'most successful year' ever
- BMW profits rise in 'most successful year' ever
- Carrey gets serious about career, grandparenthood
- Carrey gets serious about career, grandparenthood
- Carrey gets serious about career, grandparenthood
- Carrey gets serious about career, grandparenthood
- Carrey gets serious about career, grandparenthood
- Carrey gets serious about career, grandparenthood
- Sexton back for Ireland, Castro out for Italy
- Sexton back for Ireland, Castro out for Italy
- Sexton back for Ireland, Castro out for Italy
- Sexton back for Ireland, Castro out for Italy
- Sexton back for Ireland, Castro out for Italy
- Sexton back for Ireland, Castro out for Italy
- Sexton back for Ireland, Castro out for Italy
- Attack on Iraqi Justice Ministry kills 22
- Attack on Iraqi Justice Ministry kills 22
- Attack on Iraqi Justice Ministry kills 22
- Attack on Iraqi Justice Ministry kills 22
- Attack on Iraqi Justice Ministry kills 22
- Attack on Iraqi Justice Ministry kills 22
- UN: Sharks risk extinction
- UN: Sharks risk extinction
- UN: Sharks risk extinction
- UN: Sharks risk extinction
- UN: Sharks risk extinction
- UN: Sharks risk extinction
- UN: Sharks risk extinction
- UN: Sharks risk extinction
- European Parliament takes note of Taiwan's peace initiative
- US probes new pancreas risks with diabetes drugs
- US probes new pancreas risks with diabetes drugs
- US probes new pancreas risks with diabetes drugs
- US probes new pancreas risks with diabetes drugs
- US probes new pancreas risks with diabetes drugs
- US probes new pancreas risks with diabetes drugs
- US probes new pancreas risks with diabetes drugs
- US probes new pancreas risks with diabetes drugs
- US probes new pancreas risks with diabetes drugs
- US probes new pancreas risks with diabetes drugs
- US probes new pancreas risks with diabetes drugs
- US probes new pancreas risks with diabetes drugs
- Canadian priest sentenced to 11 years
- Canadian priest sentenced to 11 years
- Canadian priest sentenced to 11 years
- Canadian priest sentenced to 11 years
- Canadian priest sentenced to 11 years
- Canadian priest sentenced to 11 years
- Wildlife meeting gives 100s of species protection
- Wildlife meeting gives 100s of species protection
- Wildlife meeting gives 100s of species protection
- Wildlife meeting gives 100s of species protection
- Wildlife meeting gives 100s of species protection
- Wildlife meeting gives 100s of species protection
- Wildlife meeting gives 100s of species protection
- PM: Canada pondering UN Mali mission
- PM: Canada pondering UN Mali mission
- PM: Canada pondering UN Mali mission
- PM: Canada pondering UN Mali mission
- PM: Canada pondering UN Mali mission
- PM: Canada pondering UN Mali mission
- US House leader rejects Vatican visit
- US House leader rejects Vatican visit
- US House leader rejects Vatican visit
- US House leader rejects Vatican visit
- US House leader rejects Vatican visit
- US House leader rejects Vatican visit
- UN official urges US to fight new marijuana laws
- UN official urges US to fight new marijuana laws
- UN official urges US to fight new marijuana laws
- UN official urges US to fight new marijuana laws
- UN official urges US to fight new marijuana laws
- UN official urges US to fight new marijuana laws
- Klaus Kroell breaks arm in super-G crash
- Klaus Kroell breaks arm in super-G crash
- Klaus Kroell breaks arm in super-G crash
- Klaus Kroell breaks arm in super-G crash
- Klaus Kroell breaks arm in super-G crash
- Klaus Kroell breaks arm in super-G crash
- Klaus Kroell breaks arm in super-G crash
- Ex-prosecutor: Int'l court cases changed Kenya
- Ex-prosecutor: Int'l court cases changed Kenya
- Ex-prosecutor: Int'l court cases changed Kenya
- Ex-prosecutor: Int'l court cases changed Kenya
- Ex-prosecutor: Int'l court cases changed Kenya
- Ex-prosecutor: Int'l court cases changed Kenya
- US: Islamic extremists move between Nigeria, Mali
- Bulgarian referee banned until end of season
- Dollar reverses despite positive economic data
- United defender Ferdinand back in England squad
- Germany arrests new suspect in Dutch art heist
- Hungary rejects criticism of constitution changes
- Svindal concedes overall WCup title to Hirscher
- Carnival flying stranded Dream passengers home
- 5 free things in Florida Keys with focus on nature
- Litvinenko death inquest postponed until October
- Shouldn’t gay people have the same rights as straights in Taiwan? What is the MOI’s policy direction?
- Syrian opposition pushes for interim government
- European leaders stick to austerity course
- Samsung refreshes iPhone-challenging Galaxy line
- China's new leaders face myriad challenges
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou to attend inauguration Pope Francis I
- Pacific trade pact calls for tough Japan reforms
- AdvanFort Names Greek Maritime Commander To Head Its Business Development Section
- Taiwan Premier rules out scrapping nuclear plant without referendum
- Chinese rights activist Chen Guangcheng to visit Taiwan in June
- Canada says EU deal could help Europeans with US
- West Indies vs Zimbabwe Scores
- West Indies vs Zimbabwe 1st Test Scoreboard
- Pope's partial lung shouldn't affect duties
- Carnival flying stranded Dream passengers home
- UK phone hacking arrests at new media: Mirror
- Former Iron Maiden drummer Clive Burr dies at 56
- Pakistanis linked to CIA bin Laden plot reinstated
- More move in than out of NYC; 1st time in decades
- Lunch delays West Indies victory in 1st test
- Applications for US jobless aid reach 5-year low
- US warns Afghan leader's comments threaten troops
- US Senate panel approves assault weapons ban
- Review: Lucas' 'The Lying Lesson' a gentle comedy
- Egypt: 38 soccer fans charged with violence
- A closer look at the Higgs boson
- More US than Europeans drivers are on the phone
- 'Big Bang' cast celebrates success at PaleyFest
- US probes new pancreas risks with diabetes drugs
- Windies beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets in 1st test
- Germany arrests new suspect in Dutch art heist
- Geithner writing book on US financial crisis
- Bulgaria experiencing spate of self-immolations
- Report blames Hamas for Egypt soldier killings
- Solwhit wins World Hurdle at Cheltenham
- Armenian court dismisses motion disputing election
- Cameron confronts opposition over media regulation
- New style of papacy: Pope Francis pays hotel bill
- Puerto Rico urges action amid bond rating drop
- Natural gas jumps almost 3 pct., oil up slightly
- Online war erupts in Kenya after peaceful vote
- Kerry to make first trip to East Asia next month
- Anschutz: AEG no longer for sale
- Ed Asner of 'Lou Grant' released from hospital
- US acknowledges thousands released from jails
- Hungary rejects criticism of constitution changes
- Puerto Rico urges action amid bond rating drop
- Billionaire Anschutz says AEG no longer for sale
- Obama offers congrats in call to Chinese president
- Shillingford's 6 wickets set up easy Windies win
- Testimony resumes in Haiti 'Baby Doc' case
- Attack on Iraqi Justice Ministry kills 24
- Jockey seriously injured at Cheltenham
- UN eases sanctions on non-lethal aid to Libya
- Bieber rants about 'lies' in Instagram post
- Bankruptcy expert named Detroit emergency manager
- Obama says Iran a year away from nuclear weapon
- Latin America sees change under region's 1st pope
- When all goals aren't equal in football
- France ready to arm Syrian rebels
- Stosur withdraws from Indian Wells with leg injury
- Israeli parties close in on coalition deal
- Witnesses: Church torched in eastern Libya
- FIFA warns Guatemala over match-fixing ruling
- S&P 500 nears record high; Dow heads for 10th gain
- Suit alleges child ate condom found at McDonald's
- Putin: Red Army losses in Finland to be honored
- Argentina's pope goes for the Saints in soccer
- Tunisia PM: no proof Tunisian tied to Libya attack
- New bill intended to curb Jamaica lottery scams
- Doctors' group told hysterectomy not best option
- Mexican vigilantes set aside masks, checkpoints
- Brazil: tons of dead fish removed from Rio lake
- Obama says Iran a year away from nuclear weapon
- US: Iranian plane pursued US spy drone over Gulf
- US lawmakers seek status for Taiwan at UN body
- Democrats wary of Japan entering trade talks
- The Jesuits, veterans of tense times with Vatican
- Pentagon: Iranian plane pursued US spy drone
- Obama makes rare visit to Republicans in Congress
- Kim wins short program at 1st worlds in 2 years
- Buffett gives exec raise while his pay stays same
- Dow extends streak to 10, its longest since 1996
- Copperhead has some bite at Tampa Bay
- New pope's views bind simplicity with `complexity'
- Dollar reverses course despite positive US data
- NYC comptroller announces bank clawback agreement
- Ireland lose Sexton again, Castro out for Italy
- Old rivals Wales, England meet in 6 Nations finale
- Egypt: 38 soccer fans charged with violence
- Fed: JPMorgan, Goldman need better capital plans
- Spurs survive Inter comeback in Europa League
- Shareholder wants Berkshire to set emissions goals
- Testimony resumes in Haiti's 'Baby Doc' case
- US stands by plan to allow small knives on planes
- Israel welcomes new pope as friend of the Jews
- US school gunman interested in other mass murders
- Downtown Disney to be revamped as Disney Springs
- Morocco summons Spanish envoy on migrants' deaths
- Syrian opposition pushes for interim government
- UN finds rising prosperity in southern nations
- Convictions of US woman on death row overturned
- Senate probe finds JPMorgan hid trading risks
- US court eyes death-row inmate's push to die
- Wheat jumps following strong export report
- Last-minute snag stalls Israeli coalition deal
- Dow rises 10 days running, S&P 500 nears record;
- US: Israel must recognize changed Mideast dynamics
- New pope tied up in Argentina's 'dirty war' debate
- UN eases sanctions on non-lethal aid to Libya
- 7 killed in attack in Ivory Coast
- Azarenka and Stosur out with injuries
- Bad weather postpones return of 3 astronauts
- Senate immigration bill may limit family visas
- Chelsea through, Inter out in Europa League
- Reuters journalist charged with hacking conspiracy
- Zippo withdraws lighters sold on extremist website
- New bill intended to curb Jamaica lottery scams
- UN warns of arms flow across Lebanon-Syria border
- France ready to arm Syrian rebels
- Workers protest to get EU leaders to end austerity
- Samsung refreshes iPhone-challenging Galaxy line
- Even Osmond taken by surprise at her swift rise
- The Boss kicks off Australian tour on warning note
- UN warns of arms flow across Lebanon-Syria border
- Arab women at odds with governments over violence
- Senate probe finds JPMorgan hid trading risks
- England 353-5 at lunch on day 2, 2nd test vs. NZ
- England 353-5 at lunch on day 2 vs. New Zealand
- The Boss kicks off Australian tour with a warning
- Stefani flawless to take lead in Tampa
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Reuters journalist charged with hacking conspiracy
- US homeless camp's stories reveal stigma, bad luck
- Answers hard to find after deadly NY gun rampage
- UK study: Violence more likely among vets, troops
- Republicans urge Obama to tone down the attacks
- Arab women at odds with governments over violence
- New Zealand declares largest drought in 30 years
- TSA stands by plan to allow small knives on planes
- UK lawmaker arrested after fight at Parliament bar
- Japan roughs up Giants' Petit in 6-3 win
- Today In History
- New Zealand suffering biggest drought in 30 years
- Japan's parliament clears Kuroda to head BOJ
- Death coming before justice for Khmer Rouge regime
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Ai Miyazato leads LPGA Founders Cup
- Dupuis scores 2 in 3rd, rallies Pens over Leafs
- England all out for 465 in 1st innings of 2nd test
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Italy's ENI sells Africa gas stake to China
- HTC Windows phones win Red Dot awards
- China names new premier as transition nears end
- England all out for 465 in 1st innings vs. NZ
- Malaysia's Tan Twan Eng wins Man Asia book prize
- The Boss plays a note of caution on economic sway
- Dominicans beat United States 3-1 in WBC
- Australia presses new charges against US surgeon
- Despite weak economy, 1-day contact lens sales see growth in 2012
- Belarussian ice dancers compete in borrowed skates
- Report: Grand jury investigating US Sen. Menendez
- Pocock expected to be out for up to 9 months
- Asia stocks up as US jobless data fuels optimism
- Vettel fastest in practice for F1 Australian GP
- Kosher chefs offer tips for learning to love matzo
- President likely to visit Vatican: foreign minister
- Economic Daily News: Economic challenges for China's new leadership
- Machine Gun Kelly big winner at Woodie Awards
- Shares of Largan higher on Samsung order speculation
- Gun attack inside Cancun bar kills 7, wounds 4
- Boeing: Commercial 787 flights to restart in weeks
- Nadal-Federer Head-to-Head
- First couple to attend pope's inaugural Mass: MOFA
- China's new leadership faces myriad challenges
- Nadal beats Federer 6-4, 6-2 at Indian Wells
- Oil rises ahead of US industrial production data
- Pacific trade pact calls for tough Japan reforms
- Taiwan shares close down 0.3%
- Disclosure policy on housing prices well-received: survey
- Andruw Jones hits HR as Netherlands beat Padres
- Bomb outside cable TV office kills 3 in Karachi
- Indonesian police kill 3 suspected militants
- TransAsia launches direct flights to Bangkok
- 3 policemen killed in attack in Thailand's south
- Chunghwa Picture Tubes shares boosted by asset disposal
- Army: Palestinians throw rocks, Israeli baby hurt
- Argentines celebrate Francis as their 'slum pope'
- England 465, New Zealand 66-3 on 2nd day, 2nd test
- Venezuela's opposition ground down by Chavistas
- NBA Capsules
- Vettel dominates practice for F1 Australian GP
- Spurs edge Mavericks 92-91 to sweep season series
- Rebels kill 1 Indian border guard, injure 3 others
- NKorea accuses US, SKorea of cyberattacks
- Italy's ENI sells Africa gas stake to China
- NHL Capsules
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Man in his 30s dies in Israeli marathon race
- 8,000-point hurdle haunts Taiwan market, sends shares lower
- UN says US drones violate Pakistan's sovereignty
- McLaren makes woeful start at Melbourne
- Penguins rally to win 7th straight game
- China's leaders move to fill top government posts
- Taiwan president to attend pope's installation
- ROC president leads Xi Jinping in spoof presidential poll
- China lawmakers know their role: 'Raise our hands'
- Mercedes bullish despite glitches at Australian GP
- Italy's Parliament convenes, faces stalemate
- World stocks flat ahead of US production data
- Indonesian police kill 3 suspected militants
- Hungary: Snow strands thousands overnight in cars
- Decriminalization of adultery under discussion: premier
- Cyprus to seek Russian contribution to bailout
- Maryland poised to ban death penalty
- Vatican welcomes ROC president's visit: charge d'affaires
- Cloud seeding mulled to cope with water shortages
- Number of pigs in Shanghai river rises to 7,545
- SAfrica investigates second dragged man case
- New F1 tires stand up to Melbourne practice
- Boeing, Poland's LOT airline in talks over 787s
- 'Breaking Bad' brings tourists to Albuquerque
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Ferrari makes most of sunny practice for Aust GP
- Regime clamps down in Damascus for anniversary
- NKorea accuses US, SKorea of cyberattacks
- High speed railway safe despite ground subsidence
- Bailout lenders grant Portugal easier debt targets
- Ex-vice president leads business delegation to Japan
- US clergy sex victims want change from new pope
- UN says US drones violate Pakistan's sovereignty
- Spain drops Torres for France, Finland WCup games
- Taiwan's nuclear plants pass stress test: experts
- Arsenal on shaky ground in Premier League
- Police clash with Sunni worshippers in Baghdad
- Basel team flight makes 2nd emergency landing
- Japan to join talks on Pacific trade pact
- Coach Penev calls up 3 newcomers to Bulgaria squad
- Francis pays tribute to Benedict, reflects on age
- Europe eases the austerity whip _ a little
- Taiwan to hold forum to highlight its industrial advantages
- Cancellara looks to best Sagan in Milan-San Remo
- India-Pakistan field hockey series called off
- US criticizes Nigeria's pardon of corrupt official
- Bills supporting Taiwan's ICAO bid introduced in U.S. Congress
- Indonesia executes Nigerian for drug smuggling
- TV reporter broadcasts live from China police van
- Russian swimmer Moskvina banned for 6 years
- Human climate change big factor in Somali famine
- Barcelona, PSG to meet in Champions League
- Spain's public debt hit record high at end of 2012
- Loeb's team out of Le Mans after sponsor pulls out
- Priest kidnapped by junta: Reconciled with pope
- Another Carnival ship experiences problems
- Super 15: Cheetahs beat Waratahs as Barnes injured
- Benzema fined ?18,000 for reckless driving
- Energy drink producer says it is being blackmailed
- Obama wants research to wean vehicles off oil
- Officials: Israeli government deal to be signed
- India-Pakistan tensions rise over execution
- Taiwan develops method to turn grass into charcoal, vinegar
- President to depart for Vatican Sunday: MOFA
- CAS upholds disqualification in IOC athletes' vote
- Bailout lenders grant Portugal easier debt targets
- Europa League Glance
- 'Smash' star Hilty delivers unexpected CD debut
- Stylists' star-making, brand-building power feted
- Maintaining cross-strait status quo 'illusion': ex-U.S. envoy
- EU leaders likely to discuss arming Syrian rebels
- SAfrica elects to bat against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
- Priest kidnapped by junta: Reconciled with pope
- X Factor musical to hit London stage
- Arbitrary halt of nuclear plant work unconstitutional: premier
- Gas spike drives US consumer prices up 0.7 percent
- Creation of `shared identity' seen key to museum operations
- Cyndi Lauper just wants to have fun on Broadway
- 19 charged in US in money laundering scheme
- UK priest surprises court with secret marriage
- Scott Strange leads Thailand Open by 1 stroke
- HTC official shrugs off Galaxy S4 challenge
- Oil rises ahead of US industrial production data
- Syrian rebel chief: 'We will not give up'
- Blind Chinese dissident to visit Taiwan in June
- Irish jockey still in hospital after neck injury
- Retired Argentine cardinal has heart attack
- Strong auto output boosts US factory production
- Chapchai, Liang tie for lead at Avantha Masters
- Charlotte Church is back with new material, tour
- EU leaders fail to agree on arming Syrian rebels
- Christo fills former natural gas tank in Germany
- Soldier dies from heat in Israeli marathon race
- Taiwan's nuclear plants pass stress test: experts (update)
- Egypt's president praises police despite criticism
- Ex-boxer Larry Holmes hospitalized, released home
- United may block Ferdinand's England call-up
- Carnival returns to profit in 1st quarter
- Ford CEO's pay falls to $20.95 million in 2012
- US data run fails to energize subdued markets
- Social media editor charged in hacking conspiracy
- US stocks open lower; S&P is near record
- Ex-vice president leads business delegation to Japan (update)
- Taiwan showcases machine tools at Propak Africa 2013
- Taiwan in talks with China on currency-swap deal
- Zimbabwe to vote (yes) on new constitution
- Zimbabwe to vote on new constitution
- Auction house: We found Titanic violin
- Bus crash in South Africa kills 24
- Berlusconi's lawyers seek to move Milan trials
- Alishan cherry blossom season expected to draw huge crowds
- Vatican: anti-clerical campaign against pope
- Pioneering polio surgeon Jacquelin Perry dies
- Unicredit returns to full year profit
- Martin Fourcade wins 9th biathlon World Cup race
- Damrau dazzles in debut as Violetta at Met
- Damrau dazzles in debut as Violetta at Met
- Damrau dazzles in debut as Violetta at Met
- Damrau dazzles in debut as Violetta at Met
- Damrau dazzles in debut as Violetta at Met
- Damrau dazzles in debut as Violetta at Met
- Alex Bilodeau, Heather McPhie win moguls in Sweden
- Alex Bilodeau, Heather McPhie win moguls in Sweden
- Alex Bilodeau, Heather McPhie win moguls in Sweden
- Alex Bilodeau, Heather McPhie win moguls in Sweden
- Alex Bilodeau, Heather McPhie win moguls in Sweden
- Alex Bilodeau, Heather McPhie win moguls in Sweden
- Alex Bilodeau, Heather McPhie win moguls in Sweden
- UK's Cameron disagrees with pope over Falklands
- UK's Cameron disagrees with pope over Falklands
- UK's Cameron disagrees with pope over Falklands
- UK's Cameron disagrees with pope over Falklands
- UK's Cameron disagrees with pope over Falklands
- UK's Cameron disagrees with pope over Falklands
- Beijing said to have enshrined 'peaceful cross-strait development'
- Papadopoulos back in Greece squad for qualifier
- Papadopoulos back in Greece squad for qualifier
- Papadopoulos back in Greece squad for qualifier
- Papadopoulos back in Greece squad for qualifier
- Papadopoulos back in Greece squad for qualifier
- Papadopoulos back in Greece squad for qualifier
- Papadopoulos back in Greece squad for qualifier
- Papadopoulos back in Greece squad for qualifier
- Israeli PM forms new coalition government
- Israeli PM forms new coalition government
- Israeli PM forms new coalition government
- Israeli PM forms new coalition government
- Israeli PM forms new coalition government
- Israeli PM forms new coalition government
- Group to arrange blind Chinese dissident's visit in June
- Review: Tech in Galaxy S 4 doesn't come together
- Review: Tech in Galaxy S 4 doesn't come together
- Review: Tech in Galaxy S 4 doesn't come together
- Review: Tech in Galaxy S 4 doesn't come together
- Review: Tech in Galaxy S 4 doesn't come together
- Review: Tech in Galaxy S 4 doesn't come together
- Pope's former neighbor recalls his 'love' letter
- Pope's former neighbor recalls his 'love' letter
- Pope's former neighbor recalls his 'love' letter
- Pope's former neighbor recalls his 'love' letter
- Pope's former neighbor recalls his 'love' letter
- Pope's former neighbor recalls his 'love' letter
- Strong auto output boosts US factory production
- Strong auto output boosts US factory production
- Strong auto output boosts US factory production
- Strong auto output boosts US factory production
- Strong auto output boosts US factory production
- Strong auto output boosts US factory production
- Talk of the Day -- Will Ma's Vatican visit affect cross-strait ties?
- Merkel learns to say Polish grandfather's surname
- Merkel learns to say Polish grandfather's surname
- Merkel learns to say Polish grandfather's surname
- Merkel learns to say Polish grandfather's surname
- Merkel learns to say Polish grandfather's surname
- Merkel learns to say Polish grandfather's surname
- Pope's former neighbor recalls his 'love' letter
- Pope's former neighbor recalls his 'love' letter
- Pope's former neighbor recalls his 'love' letter
- Pope's former neighbor recalls his 'love' letter
- Pope's former neighbor recalls his 'love' letter
- Pope's former neighbor recalls his 'love' letter
- China's leaders move to fill top government posts
- China's leaders move to fill top government posts
- China's leaders move to fill top government posts
- China's leaders move to fill top government posts
- China's leaders move to fill top government posts
- China's leaders move to fill top government posts
- China's leaders move to fill top government posts
- Szczesny counting cost of error-filled season
- Szczesny counting cost of error-filled season
- Szczesny counting cost of error-filled season
- Szczesny counting cost of error-filled season
- Szczesny counting cost of error-filled season
- Szczesny counting cost of error-filled season
- Szczesny counting cost of error-filled season
- Szczesny counting cost of error-filled season
- Dollar slips amid talk of easing Europe austerity
- Dollar slips amid talk of easing Europe austerity
- Dollar slips amid talk of easing Europe austerity
- Dollar slips amid talk of easing Europe austerity
- Dollar slips amid talk of easing Europe austerity
- Dollar slips amid talk of easing Europe austerity
- Syrian rebel chief: Fighters `will not give up'
- Syrian rebel chief: Fighters `will not give up'
- Syrian rebel chief: Fighters `will not give up'
- Syrian rebel chief: Fighters `will not give up'
- Syrian rebel chief: Fighters `will not give up'
- Syrian rebel chief: Fighters `will not give up'
- Pope's former neighbor recalls his 'love' letter
- Pope's former neighbor recalls his 'love' letter
- Pope's former neighbor recalls his 'love' letter
- Pope's former neighbor recalls his 'love' letter
- Pope's former neighbor recalls his 'love' letter
- Pope's former neighbor recalls his 'love' letter
- US appeals court reverses CIA drone secrecy ruling
- US appeals court reverses CIA drone secrecy ruling
- US appeals court reverses CIA drone secrecy ruling
- US appeals court reverses CIA drone secrecy ruling
- US appeals court reverses CIA drone secrecy ruling
- US appeals court reverses CIA drone secrecy ruling
- Stranded melon-headed whale dies on Trinidad beach
- Stranded melon-headed whale dies on Trinidad beach
- Stranded melon-headed whale dies on Trinidad beach
- Stranded melon-headed whale dies on Trinidad beach
- Stranded melon-headed whale dies on Trinidad beach
- Stranded melon-headed whale dies on Trinidad beach
- Guyana rejects bill to strengthen gun laws
- Guyana rejects bill to strengthen gun laws
- Guyana rejects bill to strengthen gun laws
- Guyana rejects bill to strengthen gun laws
- Guyana rejects bill to strengthen gun laws
- Guyana rejects bill to strengthen gun laws
- France mulls law to let strikers ransack offices
- France mulls law to let strikers ransack offices
- France mulls law to let strikers ransack offices
- France mulls law to let strikers ransack offices
- France mulls law to let strikers ransack offices
- France mulls law to let strikers ransack offices
- Bolshoi acid attack victim hopes to work again
- 2 Belfast schools shut over suspected IRA mortar
- Madrid hopes frugal Olympic bid will win over IOC
- Dutch lesbians raising Turkish boy go into hiding
- Carnival returns to profit; travelers fear mishaps
- US stocks open lower, threatening long rally
- Bob's Worth wins Cheltenham Gold Cup
- London rail workers find likely plague burial pit
- Constitutional campaigners hit by Mugabe backers
- Eric Frenzel clinches Nordic combined title
- Taiwan developed mid-range missile by 2008: ex-Defense Minister
- Strengthen identification with Taiwan: Ex-President Lee Teng-hui
- Students protest for Lesheng Sanatorium in front of Taiwan Presidential Office
- Afghan intelligence: Massive truck bomb seized
- World Cup Freestyle Skiing Results
- Greece: Rehhagel to lead friendship offensive
- Eurozone seeks deal on Cyprus bailout
- Ex-JPMorgan exec says Dimon withheld data from US
- No Puerto Rico move for billionaire John Paulson
- Italy's Parliament convenes, faces stalemate
- Global warming may have fueled Somali drought
- Brazil's new oil revenue law goes into effect
- Carole King musical eyes Broadway stage
- Appeals court reverses CIA drone secrecy ruling
- Ethnic Hungarians in Romania mark national day
- Leonardo asks girlfriend to marry him live on air
- Journalist charged in hacking conspiracy suspended
- Squash leader pushes bid for Olympic inclusion
- Gomez in an 'awkward' transition with 'Breakers'
- Pork found in Norwegian product made for Muslims
- AP PHOTOS: A look at 2 years of conflict in Syria
- Saints fined after accepting misconduct charge
- Doctor convicted for filmed assaults on patients
- Dutch lesbians raising Turkish boy go into hiding
- Anuncian pr
- Anuncian pr
- Anuncian pr
- Anuncian pr
- Anuncian pr
- Anuncian pr
- Anuncian pr
- Anuncian pr
- Anuncian pr
- Anuncian pr
- Anuncian pr
- Anuncian pr
- Anuncian pr
- Anuncian pr
- Anuncian pr
- Anuncian pr
- Anuncian pr
- Anuncian pr
- Olympic Stadium still in running for 2015 WCup
- Despite tension, India eyes trade with Pakistan
- Head of US Africa command warns of Islamic threat
- Argentine gays not thrilled with new pope
- 2 injured in shooting at German police station
- CIA will have to argue again for drone secrecy
- Gov't lawyer: Puerto blood samples can be released
- 3 students set fire to themselves in Senegal
- UN: More than 1/4 of NKorean children malnourished
- US to beef up missile defense against NKorea
- Man sentenced for NYC synagogue bomb plot
- Pork found in Norwegian, UK, products for Muslims
- LOT's grounded 787s set to fly this summer
- FIFA medical chief against summer 2020 World Cup
- US senator now supports gay marriage due to son
- Pope visits ailing Argentine cardinal in hospital
- IMF to visit Egypt as nation seeks economic help
- Senegal ex-ruler's son accused of amassing fortune
- Despite tension, India eyes trade with Pakistan
- Venezuelans left with problems after Chavez death
- Eurozone seeks to broker deal on Cyprus bailout
- France considers amnesty for ransacking strikers
- Carnival returns to profit; travelers fear mishaps
- Christians say they were tortured in Libya
- South Africa vs Pakistan Scores
- Rehhagel picked to make Germany popular in Greece
- South Africa vs Pakistan Scoreboard
- Ex-tabloid editor quizzed in phone hacking probe
- Pope Francis reaches out to Jews
- Hungary: Snowstorm strands thousands in their cars
- Dominican Republic to inspect mine shipments
- Arab sheik investigated after Roma bid fails
- Correction: Death Row Woman story
- FIFA medical chief against summer 2022 World Cup
- US woman accused of trying to sell her children
- South Africa bowled out for 191 in rainy 2nd ODI
- UN envoy going to Western Sahara and region
- Review: Andre Previn's `Streetcar' makes it to NYC
- Maryland lawmakers approve death penalty ban
- World champs Stoch, Hendrickson win World Cup
- Strictest state abortion ban in US moves forward
- Could global warming change tornado season, too?
- Boeing official: 787 flight resumption up to FAA
- Citigroup pays new CEO Corbat $12.4M in 2012
- Syrian rebel chief: Fighters 'will not give up'
- US criticizes Nigeria's pardon of corrupt official
- Boeing official: resuming 787 flights up to FAA
- UN: 28 percent of NKorean children malnourished
- Ultra Fest set to begin with Swedish House Mafia
- Obama needs to charm skeptical Israelis in visit
- US to strengthen missile defense against NKorea
- Carnival returns to profit; travelers fear mishaps
- Gay politician's rise highlights NY parade dispute
- Scott in the mix at Innisbrook
- Fund pays $600M to settle insider trading charges
- Ski Jumping World Cup Results
- Shiffrin set for slalom title showdown with Maze
- Netanyahu faces rocky future in new coalition
- Volosozhar-Trankov win 1st world pairs title
- Masaga hat trick leads Chiefs over Kings 35-24
- Obama says US must shift cars, trucks off oil
- Hugo Chavez coffin parades past Venezuela's ills
- Fund pays $600M to settle insider trading charges
- US seeks to protect parrotfish, reefs in USVI
- Elton John cancels US show; medical reasons cited
- US: Expedite trials of Khmer Rouge leaders
- Dominican Republic to inspect mine shipments
- Figure Skating World Championships Results
- St. Pierre meets mercurial Diaz at UFC 158
- US stocks close lower, ending winning streak
- Tunisia's assembly announces elections for fall
- Ex-JPMorgan execs pressed about trading loss
- US stocks close lower, ending Dow's 10-day rally
- Gold prices rise following report on prices
- Nigeria summons US official over tweets on pardon
- Journalist's lawyer: Prank doesn't merit prison
- Few protests on 2nd anniversary of Syrian uprising
- Senator's shift on gay marriage vexes Republicans
- Small plane crashes in Florida parking lot
- White House: Economy mending, challenges remain
- US says it's committed to strong Arms Trade Treaty
- NASCAR-Bristol 500 Results
- 'Bullitt' producer Robert E. Relyea dies
- MLB pitchers lost in translation no more
- Kyle Busch sets track record at Bristol
- Pakistan beats South Africa by 6 wickets
- 9 dead, dozens hurt in Mexico fireworks explosion
- Pakistan levels ODI series with 6-wicket win
- Wolfsburg draws 1-1 with Duesseldorf in Bundesliga
- 1 dead in Florida small plane crash
- US seeks to protect parrotfish, reefs in USVI
- Puerto Rico teachers protest changing pension plan
- Marseille draws 0-0 at home to Ajaccio in Ligue 1
- Redfoo and 'Heroes' actor to make US Open bids
- Christians say they were tortured in Libya
- Correction: Pope-Latin America story
- NY lawmaker pushes for lethal aid to Syrian rebels
- US spy agency holds contest to find young hackers
- US says it's committed to strong Arms Trade Treaty
- Fugitive in wife's slaying arrested in Italy
- 9 dead, dozens hurt in Mexico fireworks explosion
- Nevis man no longer suspect in US justice robbery
- US lawmaker pushes for lethal aid to Syrian rebels
- A not-so-perfect 10 for John Daly
- Deportivo beats Celta, boost hopes of staying up
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Vatican: anti-clerical campaign against pope
- US terrorism case defendant gets new prosthetics
- Scimeca-Knierim insist they're in for long haul
- Boeing aims to wrap up 787 testing in 2 weeks
- Barcelona's Puyol has right knee surgery
- BP sues to block Gulf spill settlement payments
- New Zealand vs England Scores
- NZ 169-5 at lunch on day 3, 2nd test vs. England
- Vatican criticizes campaign against pope
- New Zealand vs England scoreboard
- Friday, March 23
- Journalist's lawyer: Prank doesn't merit prison
- Boeing boosted CEO's 2012 pay 15 percent
- Tim Bradley back in ring after Pacquiao stunner
- Adam Scott in the mix at Innisbrook
- Small plane crashes at US parking lot; 3 die
- Venezuela govt: Chavez will not be embalmed
- David Frost leads Toshiba Classic
- Maxim up for sale as operator sees digital uptick
- Jee Young Lee leads LPGA Founders Cup
- US canceling key part of European missile defense
- Argentine publisher reissues book on Pope Francis
- Johnson has 21 rebounds as Raptors beat Bobcats
- Michelle Bachelet says she's going back to Chile
- Judge rules secret FBI letters unconstitutional
- Djokovic eases into semifinals at Indian Wells
- Michelle Bachelet says she's going back to Chile
- Chan wins 3rd title but Ten steals show at worlds
- NZ all out for 254 on day 3, 2nd test vs. England
- Cyprus secures bailout from eurozone, IMF
- New Zealand vs. England Scoreboard
- Lil Wayne 'recovering' in hospital after seizure
- Figueroa helps Puerto Rico oust US from WBC, 4-3
- Police probe Cancun taxi drivers' link to drugs
- 3 astronauts return to Earth from space station
- David Frost leads Toshiba Classic
- Figure Skating World Championships Results
- Formula One Australian Grand Prix
- Lebanon's skiers fight for spot in Sochi Olympics
- AP Photos: Socks show other side of China congress
- 24 soldiers killed in road accident in Pakistan
- Bangladesh bats first in 2nd test
- 11 dead, dozens hurt in Mexico fireworks explosion
- Djokovic, Del Potro reach semis at Indian Wells
- UN adopts plan to combat violence against women
- Antarctica concerns grow as tourism numbers rise
- Taiwan sees great business potential in Myanmar
- Bachelet: Chile left's hope in presidential vote
- New Zealand follows on, reaches 77-1 at stumps
- ANZ raises forecast for Taiwan's 2013 GDP growth to 3.6%
- China Steel posts profit for January, February
- Attorney: Prank doesn't merit prison for editor
- Balentien has 5 RBIs as Netherlands beat Mariners
- Born in war and poverty, youth don't abandon Iraq
- Baez hits 2 HRs, Cubs beat Japan 7-5
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scores
- Yuan deposits at domestic banking units hit 12.92 billion
- Syria regime expands use of cluster bombs: report
- China installs Cabinet of party vets, technocrats
- Sendai beats Kashiwa 2-1 for 1st win in J-League
- Moderate weather forecast for next week
- Bangladesh reaches 62-2 at lunch vs. Sri Lanka
- Official: NKorea test-fires 2 short-range missiles
- Syria regime expands use of cluster bombs: report
- Rain forces F1 Australian GP qualifying to Sunday
- Referendum proposal does not violate any law: Cabinet official
- International eco-product fair to be held in Taipei in 2014
- SKorea says NKorea tested 2 short-range missiles
- Sufficient information needed on nuclear power issue: president
- Afghans protest US special operators in Wardak
- Crusaders beat Bulls 41-19 in Super Rugby
- China installs Cabinet of party vets, technocrats
- APNewsBreak: Pope to visit Benedict next Saturday
- Pope Francis to visit Benedict next Saturday
- Maze leads Shiffrin in World Cup slalom race
- Tourism Bureau aiming to step up online promotion
- Bangladesh 155-5 at tea vs Sri Lanka
- Drivers, teams support F1 qualifying postponement
- Ted Ligety leads 1st run of World Cup giant slalom
- Afghans protest US special operators in Wardak
- China Times: Consolidating ties with Vatican
- Low water level threatens Sun Moon Lake tourism
- Iran: Commanders authorized to respond to attacks
- Swiss tourist gang-raped in central India
- Taiwan to present new, retired popes Franz porcelain gifts
- Force beat Reds 19-12 in Super 15 rugby
- Zimbabweans cast votes on new constitution
- MND declines to confirm whether Taiwan has medium-range missile
- Interest in buying luxury homes fades with price registration rule
- Latvians commemorate Waffen SS divisions
- UK soldier to receive posthumous Victoria Cross
- Wanderers close to clinching 1st place in A-League
- Job fair in Kaohsiung attracts about 10,000 applicants
- Slow changes: A stroll through four papacies
- Taiwan travel book wins design award in Germany
- Shiffrin beats Maze for World Cup slalom title
- Bangladesh dismissed for 240 vs. Sri Lanka
- Number of pigs in and near Shanghai goes to 12,566
- Soukalova wins biathlon World Cup pursuit race
- Thessaloniki Jews commemorate Holocaust
- Ted Ligety gets 6th World Cup giant slalom win
- Central bank forecasts inflation to ease in 2013
- Protesters clash with police in Nepal's capital
- Bangladesh out for 240, Sri Lanka 18-1 after day 1
- Latvians commemorate Waffen SS divisions
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- China's fighter purchase likely to impact Taiwan
- Men's Overall Alpine World Cup Champions
- Cloud seeding possible to boost water supply in north
- Former Egyptian ministers found not guilty
- Kaohsiung mayor sets off for overseas visit
- Cypriots rue bailout deal's bank deposit levy
- Puyol could be out 3 months after knee surgery
- Political rivals vote for Zimbabawe referendum
- Aiken scores 62 to stay in front of Avantha by 3
- Francis turns on charm in first meeting with press
- Talk of the Day -- HTC One pre-orders exceed target; Kindle Fire coming
- Jamaica gang leader to serve 15 years in prison
- Italy's lower house elects center-left leader
- Taiwan keeps ban on U.S. pork as pressure mounts
- Imposter in Man City kit attempts to join warm-up
- Congo M23 faction leader arrested in Rwanda
- Resort developer urges Taiwan to pass gaming bills soon
- Steel manufacturers worried about steady supply of power
- $11M EU grant targets Caribbean food production
- Sumann, Soukalova win biathlon World Cup races
- Culture minister visits Green Island
- Obama heads to Middle East with low expectations
- Obama heads to Middle East with low expectations
- Obama heads to Middle East with low expectations
- Obama heads to Middle East with low expectations
- Obama heads to Middle East with low expectations
- Obama heads to Middle East with low expectations
- Bilodeau tops Kingsbury for 2nd straight day
- Bilodeau tops Kingsbury for 2nd straight day
- Bilodeau tops Kingsbury for 2nd straight day
- Bilodeau tops Kingsbury for 2nd straight day
- Bilodeau tops Kingsbury for 2nd straight day
- Bilodeau tops Kingsbury for 2nd straight day
- Bilodeau tops Kingsbury for 2nd straight day
- Revelers await St. Patrick's Day from NY to Dublin
- Revelers await St. Patrick's Day from NY to Dublin
- Revelers await St. Patrick's Day from NY to Dublin
- Revelers await St. Patrick's Day from NY to Dublin
- Revelers await St. Patrick's Day from NY to Dublin
- Revelers await St. Patrick's Day from NY to Dublin
- Swiss tourist gang-raped in central India
- Swiss tourist gang-raped in central India
- Swiss tourist gang-raped in central India
- Swiss tourist gang-raped in central India
- Swiss tourist gang-raped in central India
- Swiss tourist gang-raped in central India
- Swiss tourist gang-raped in central India
- Horgmo, Rukajarvi win snowboard slope style races
- Horgmo, Rukajarvi win snowboard slope style races
- Horgmo, Rukajarvi win snowboard slope style races
- Horgmo, Rukajarvi win snowboard slope style races
- Horgmo, Rukajarvi win snowboard slope style races
- Horgmo, Rukajarvi win snowboard slope style races
- Horgmo, Rukajarvi win snowboard slope style races
- Bachelet: Chile left's hope in presidential vote
- Bachelet: Chile left's hope in presidential vote
- Bachelet: Chile left's hope in presidential vote
- Bachelet: Chile left's hope in presidential vote
- Bachelet: Chile left's hope in presidential vote
- Bachelet: Chile left's hope in presidential vote
- Ted Ligety gets 6th World Cup giant slalom win
- Ted Ligety gets 6th World Cup giant slalom win
- Ted Ligety gets 6th World Cup giant slalom win
- Ted Ligety gets 6th World Cup giant slalom win
- Ted Ligety gets 6th World Cup giant slalom win
- Ted Ligety gets 6th World Cup giant slalom win
- Ted Ligety gets 6th World Cup giant slalom win
- Snowboard World Cup Results
- Snowboard World Cup Results
- Snowboard World Cup Results
- Snowboard World Cup Results
- Snowboard World Cup Results
- Snowboard World Cup Results
- Snowboard World Cup Results
- Obama aim: Keep Mideast troubles from boiling over
- Dixie Chicks' Maines moving on as solo artist
- Republicans audition for 2016 presidential race
- Italy beats Ireland 22-15 in Six Nations
- Thessaloniki Jews mark WWII Nazi deportation
- Cypriots' president defends bailout deal
- Dortmund routs Freiburg 5-1 in Bundesliga
- Revelers worldwide start to mark St. Patrick's Day
- Italy beat Ireland for 1st time in Six Nations
- Morrissey cancels N. American tour due to illness
- Tear gas in Kenya as prime minister files suit
- Legkov wins 50K to take cross-country WCup lead
- Prommegger, Karstens win snowboard WCup races
- Sociedad routs Valladolid 4-1 to move into 4th
- US college lacrosse team's bus crashes, killing 2
- US helicopter crashes in Afghanistan, killing 1
- Congo Square rhythms fest kicks off March 23
- Egypt says 7 Palestinians deported to Gaza
- Aston Villa beats QPR 3-2 in Premier League
- City's title bid fades further with Everton loss
- Third 'Story' subtitled 'Coven;' Bates joins cast.
- Saints beat Liverpool to boost hopes of staying up
- Arsenal responds to European exit with Swansea win
- Serbia tries to enjoy qualifier vs rival Croatia
- Dortmund routs Freiburg 5-1 in Bundesliga
- Jamaica police kill 3 men, including firefighter
- 10 years on, Iraq still grapples with war's legacy
- Thousands mark death of Tunisian opposition figure
- ACT eat up Sharks, last unbeaten team in Super 15
- No breakthroughs for Obama with Congress
- France: Discretion needed to free Nigeria hostages
- High-ranking Syrian general defects from army
- Political rivals vote for Zimbabwe referendum
- Egyptians in south clash over president's visit
- Hagel, Karzai seek deal on detainees within 1 week
- Stoke, West Brom draw 0-0 in Premier League
- City's title bid fades further with Everton loss
- Balotelli: I just want to be a 'normal guy'
- Lyon loses 4-1 at Bastia in French league
- Pullen, Ligocki tie for snowboard cross WCup win
- World Cup Cross-Country Skiing Results
- Serbia tries to ease tensions before Croatia game
- High-ranking Syrian general defects from army
- A look at Cyprus' decision to tax depositors
- Italian Parliament elects center-left leaders
- US helicopter crashes in Afghanistan, killing 1
- Wales beats England 30-3, wins 6 Nations
- Wales beats England 30-3, wins 6 Nations title
- Six Nations Rugby Champions
- Catania beats Udinese 3-1 to boost European hopes
- AP PHOTOS: Pakistani troops compete despite wounds
- Man United beats Reading 1-0 to go 15 points clear
- Argentine ex-economy minister Martinez de Hoz dies
- Super 15 Scoring Summaries
- Bayern wins 2-1 at Leverkusen in Bundesliga
- Obama's charm campaign: High marks, no concessions
- US poker champion arrested in prostitution sting
- Pakistan government ends historic 5-year term
- Country singer McGraw playing first UK show
- United seizes on City loss to go 15 points clear
- Major issues in Pakistan's upcoming election
- Key players in Pakistan's upcoming election
- Giannena beat Aris 2-0 in Greek league
- Phoenix-bound dog ends up on flight to Ireland
- United won't block Ferdinand's England return
- Presidential candidates spar in Venezuela
- US lacrosse team bus crashes; pregnant coach dies
- Female Marine general says women can handle combat
- Dominicans beat Puerto Rico 2-0 in WBC
- Pope explains name, urges `church for the poor'
- Madrid fights back for 5-2 home win over Mallorca
- Team USA ousted from WBC _ a journeyman jolts 'em
- Stallworth injured when balloon hits power lines
- Former Washington state Gov. Booth Gardner dies
- Lyon loses 4-1 at Bastia in French league
- Brumbies beat Sharks, stay unbeaten in Super Rugby
- Colleges say federal cuts could cause brain drain
- Nadal beats Berdych to reach Indian Wells final
- Argentina: Boot camp for a politically savvy pope
- AP PHOTOS: St. Patrick's day across the US
- France beats Scotland 23-16 in Six Nations
- Sen. Rand Paul narrowly wins conservative poll
- Juventus beats Bologna 2-0 to move 12 points clear
- Davis-White win 2nd world title in ice dance
- Irish official skips Savannah to miss all-men meal
- Accuser in Ohio rape case can't recall assault
- France beats Scotland 23-16 in 6 Nations
- In Twitter era, new pope not a social media maven
- AEK player in trouble over Nazi salute
- Former Washington state Gov. Booth Gardner dies
- Sporting Lisbon beats Setubal 2-1 in Portugal
- Lancaster looks long-term after blowing Grand Slam
- Jews in Greece mark WWII Nazi deportation
- Netherlands making quite a WBC statement, in semis
- 13 dead, dozens hurt in Mexico fireworks explosion
- Leonard in 3-way tie for the lead at Innisbrook
- Hundreds checked for rabies after transplant death
- Iditarod dog died of asphyxiation, buried in snow
- Sunday, March 24
- NZ 153-2 at lunch on day 4, 2nd test vs. England
- Ai Miyazato leads LPGA Founders Cup
- New Zealand 153-2 on day 4 of 2nd test vs. England
- Man City loses at Everton as title bid slips away
- Early Republican auditions for 2016 election
- Albania offer for asylum to Iranian group rejected
- Report: Pope pledged to help kidnapped priest
- US governor faces choice on abortion restrictions
- Revelers from NYC to Dublin mark St. Patrick's Day
- Judge to announce verdict Sunday in Ohio rape case
- Vettel takes pole position for F1 Australian GP
- Convicted criminal holds hostages in Greek prison
- Del Potro upsets Djokovic at Indian Wells
- Tibetan monk self-immolates inside China temple
- F1 Australian GP starting lineup
- AP PHOTOS: St. Pat's day across the nation
- NZ 153-2 at tea, day 4 of 2nd test vs. England
- China wraps up session to install new leadership
- US school rape trial closing, verdict Sunday
- Montreal make it 3 in a row
- Promoter says race car hits 2 at US raceway
- Kim wins women's title at 1st worlds in 2 years
- NHL Capsules
- New China premier pledges strong ties with US
- Figure Skating World Championships Results
- Johnson, Palat score 1st NHL goals in TB win
- China premier pledges cuts to government spending
- First couple to depart for Vatican for Pope Francis' inaugural Mass
- Bradley beats Provodnikov by decision in thriller
- California sheriff's captain: Race car kills 2
- Acer to hold corporate social responsibility forum
- In China's shadow, Gitmo Uighurs languish on Palau
- St-Pierre manhandles Diaz at UFC 158
- NBA Capsules
- Hulkenberg out of Australian GP with fuel failure
- Anne Haug of Germany wins Mooloolaba triathlon
- Tibetan monk self-immolates inside China temple
- Judge to announce verdict Sunday in US rape case
- Australia's National Rugby League results
- Woods scores 2 tries in Wests Tigers win
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scores
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Sri Lanka 81-4 vs. Bangladesh
- President Ma 'looking forward' to Vatican visit
- India police detain many over Swiss tourist's rape
- TV series features lives of new immigrants in Taiwan
- Sri Lanka 81-4 vs. Bangladesh at lunch
- Lotus' Raikkonen wins F1 Australian GP
- Cloud seeding scheduled in northern Taiwan
- Pakistan wins toss, elects to bowl against SAfrica
- HTC set to handle component supply bottleneck: Merrill Lynch
- Formula One Australian Grand Prix
- Cyprus parliament delays vote on bank deposits tax
- Indian police detain 20 over Swiss tourist's rape
- Economic Daily News: Foreign labor policy needs reviewing
- Sri Lanka reaches 175-4 at tea vs. Bangladesh
- Indian police detain 20 over Swiss tourist's rape
- Sutil surprises in F1 return at Australian GP
- Zimbabwe police question PM's party, top lawyer
- Tessa Worley leads season-ending WCup giant slalom
- 'Phablet' gadgets remain niche market: analyst
- No smiles for Button despite 1,000 point milestone
- Pope makes impromptu appearance near Vatican
- Local favorite Prayad Marksaeng wins Thailand Open
- Tires exert influence on outcome of Australian GP
- China leaders pledge clean government, less waste
- Nearly 95% of campus bullying is covert: poll
- State media: Hundreds of jihadi fighters in Syria
- French soldier killed in northern Mali
- Ferrari celebrates strong season start
- Israeli premier names new defense minister
- Webber's woes continue in home grand prix
- Iran's parliament approves new health minister
- 2 car bombs kill 8 in southern Iraq
- Mandela's ex-wife shocked at possible prosecution
- Prince delivers funk-filled finale at SXSW
- Thomas Aiken eases to Avantha Masters victory
- Iran launches destroyer in the Caspian Sea
- St. Peter's Square springs to life with new pope
- Benzema confident despite France scoring slump
- Talk of the Day -- Victim's brother suspect in gruesome killing
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Rowling to UK govt: Don't let down hacking victims
- Cold, wet Dublin braces for St. Patrick's Day
- Rise of Latino population blurs US racial lines
- Felix Neureuther wins final World Cup slalom
- In colorblind France, rising diversity tests unity
- In Brazil, a mix of racial openness and exclusion
- KMT welcomes new Chinese leader's 'peaceful' cross-strait policy
- Israeli premier names new defense minister
- Iran launches destroyer in the Caspian Sea
- Tina Maze ends WCup season with giant slalom win
- Mandela's ex-wife shocked at possible prosecution
- Life ban from Greece teams for Nazi salute player
- Rowling to UK govt: Don't let down hacking victims
- South Africa vs. Pakistan Scores
- South Africa vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- Indian police arrest 6 over Swiss tourist's rape
- Sampdoria vs Inter postponed due to bad weather
- Mali: 1 French soldier killed, 3 wounded in blast
- Journalists accuse Egypt's Brotherhood of assault
- Zimbabwe police arrest PM's officials, top lawyer
- France marks anniversary of Toulouse slayings
- Malaga relinquishes 4th with 2-0 loss to Espanyol
- China will honor promises to Taiwan: new Chinese premier
- Zimbabwe police arrest PM's officials, top lawyer
- Turkey: Man detained over NYC woman's death
- University head hopes for more interaction between his school, Holy See
- Troubled Carnival ship arrives back in Tampa
- Egypt vigilantes hang 2 thieves in public
- Iran to try 18 over killing of nuclear scientists
- Honduras police accused of death squad killings
- Rival Indonesian football groups agree to end feud
- Zimbabwe: 2 million people voted in referendum
- Sri Lanka reaches 294-6 at stumps vs. Bangladesh
- Siena draws 0-0 against Cagliari in Serie A
- Tense standoff in Greece over prison hostages
- Indian police arrest 5 over Swiss tourist's rape
- Duchess: Hoping for baby boy, William wants girl
- Taiwan recognized in world's largest astronomical project
- 2 Ohio teen football players found guilty of rape
- Indian police arrest 5 over Swiss tourist's rape
- Indian police arrest 5 over Swiss tourist's rape
- Indian police arrest 5 over Swiss tourist's rape
- Indian police arrest 5 over Swiss tourist's rape
- Indian police arrest 5 over Swiss tourist's rape
- Indian police arrest 5 over Swiss tourist's rape
- Indian police arrest 5 over Swiss tourist's rape
- 2 Ohio teen football players found guilty of rape
- 2 Ohio teen football players found guilty of rape
- 2 Ohio teen football players found guilty of rape
- 2 Ohio teen football players found guilty of rape
- 2 Ohio teen football players found guilty of rape
- 2 Ohio teen football players found guilty of rape
- Tina Maze ends WCup season with giant slalom win
- Tina Maze ends WCup season with giant slalom win
- Tina Maze ends WCup season with giant slalom win
- Tina Maze ends WCup season with giant slalom win
- Tina Maze ends WCup season with giant slalom win
- Tina Maze ends WCup season with giant slalom win
- Tina Maze ends WCup season with giant slalom win
- Germany's Lars Bender to miss World Cup qualifiers
- Germany's Lars Bender to miss World Cup qualifiers
- Germany's Lars Bender to miss World Cup qualifiers
- Germany's Lars Bender to miss World Cup qualifiers
- Germany's Lars Bender to miss World Cup qualifiers
- Germany's Lars Bender to miss World Cup qualifiers
- Germany's Lars Bender to miss World Cup qualifiers
- Germany's Lars Bender to miss World Cup qualifiers
- 2 Ohio teen football players found guilty of rape
- 2 Ohio teen football players found guilty of rape
- 2 Ohio teen football players found guilty of rape
- 2 Ohio teen football players found guilty of rape
- 2 Ohio teen football players found guilty of rape
- 2 Ohio teen football players found guilty of rape
- 12 candidates for Syrian rebel interim premier
- 12 candidates for Syrian rebel interim premier
- 12 candidates for Syrian rebel interim premier
- 12 candidates for Syrian rebel interim premier
- 12 candidates for Syrian rebel interim premier
- 12 candidates for Syrian rebel interim premier
- Cross country World Cup results
- Cross country World Cup results
- Cross country World Cup results
- Cross country World Cup results
- Cross country World Cup results
- Cross country World Cup results
- Cross country World Cup results
- Women's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Women's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Women's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Women's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Women's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Women's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Women's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Egypt vigilantes hang 2 thieves in public
- Egypt vigilantes hang 2 thieves in public
- Egypt vigilantes hang 2 thieves in public
- Egypt vigilantes hang 2 thieves in public
- Egypt vigilantes hang 2 thieves in public
- Egypt vigilantes hang 2 thieves in public
- Fourcade, Soukalova win World Cup races
- Fourcade, Soukalova win World Cup races
- Fourcade, Soukalova win World Cup races
- Fourcade, Soukalova win World Cup races
- Fourcade, Soukalova win World Cup races
- Fourcade, Soukalova win World Cup races
- Fourcade, Soukalova win World Cup races
- Felix Neureuther wins final World Cup slalom
- Felix Neureuther wins final World Cup slalom
- Felix Neureuther wins final World Cup slalom
- Felix Neureuther wins final World Cup slalom
- Felix Neureuther wins final World Cup slalom
- Felix Neureuther wins final World Cup slalom
- Felix Neureuther wins final World Cup slalom
- Felix Neureuther wins final World Cup slalom
- Felix Neureuther wins final World Cup slalom
- Felix Neureuther wins final World Cup slalom
- Felix Neureuther wins final World Cup slalom
- Felix Neureuther wins final World Cup slalom
- Felix Neureuther wins final World Cup slalom
- Egypt vigilantes hang 2 thieves in public
- Egypt vigilantes hang 2 thieves in public
- Egypt vigilantes hang 2 thieves in public
- Egypt vigilantes hang 2 thieves in public
- Egypt vigilantes hang 2 thieves in public
- Egypt vigilantes hang 2 thieves in public
- British climber, son fall to death in French Alps
- What is the ruling party KMT’s policy position on gay marriage?
- Does PFP have a party position on gay marriage?
- Japanese architect Toyo Ito wins Pritzker Prize
- Syria President's wife, children make rare appearance
- Scientists find microbes at ocean's deepest spot
- President hails true partnership before heading for Vatican
- 'Oz' again tops box office with $42.2 million
- De Villiers & Amla in world record stand as SA win
- US teens guilty of rape, face year-plus in jail
- Palestinian lawmaker, mother of militants, dies
- Chapuis wins ski cross race, Fiva takes WCup title
- Problems persist in US indigent legal defense
- Stuttgart beats Frankfurt 2-1 in Bundelsiga
- Cyprus parliament delays vote on bank deposits tax
- Somali court overturns conviction of journalist
- Serious problems persist in indigent legal defense
- Bahrain sentences 17 to 15 years for bombing
- Russian swimmer suspended for 2.5 years
- Napoli beats Atalanta 3-2, AC Milan wins 2-0
- De Villiers, Amla in world record stand as SA win
- Turkey detains suspect in killing of NYC woman
- Ciolek wins weather-affected Milan-San Remo
- Bus crash that killed US coach being investigated
- Mexican soldiers kill 3 gunmen, 2 gunwomen
- Hendrickson again edges Takanashi to win WCup meet
- St Mirren wins Scottish League Cup for first time
- Rapper Tone Loc collapses on stage in Iowa
- Stuttgart beats Frankfurt 2-1 in Bundesliga
- Berbatov leads Fulham to 1-0 win over Tottenham
- Lawyer: Palestinian ending hunger strike in deal
- Top French lawyer's body found washed up on beach
- Dublin tourists lead icy St. Patrick's Day parade
- 2 die as race car careens off California track
- Lampard hits 200th Chelsea goal in West Ham win
- Nancy grabs vital win in relegation battle
- 'Oz' again tops box office with $42.2 million
- Pope wades into crowds, shocks bystanders in Rome
- 4 years later, Kim remains Olympic gold standard
- The Hoff lends star power to Berlin Wall campaign
- Wigan beats Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League
- Republicans spending millions to reach minorities
- European women marry, give hope to Samaritans
- Pope wades into crowds, surprising onlookers
- Madonna calls on Boy Scouts to lift ban on gays
- Must voters have to prove citizenship to register?
- Palestinians unenthusiastic about Obama visit
- Obsessed fan who shot player, inspired movie, dies
- Man dies after running in Barcelona marathon
- Cyprus president trying to amend bailout plan
- Chelsea capitalizes on Tottenham loss to go 3rd
- Cerci given debut Italy call-up for Brazil, Malta
- Heat pull away from Raptors, win 22nd straight
- Republicans to spend millions to reach minorities
- Deaths in Libya from alcohol poison reaches 87
- Diego Costa leads Atletico to 2-0 win at Osasuna
- Attempted prison escape ends in Greece
- PAOK beats Panathinaikos 2-0 in Greek league
- Murder trial of US abortion doctor looms
- IMF delegation resumes talks with Egypt over loan
- Syria opposition to set up interim government
- Japanese architect Toyo Ito wins Pritzker Prize
- Official: Barbra Streisand to perform in Israel
- Caceres recovers in private clinic after car crash
- Egypt vigilantes hang 2 thieves by feet in public
- Sheriff: Race crash victim was driver's cousin
- Trial over NYPD stop-and-frisk tactic set to begin
- Cyprus president tries to amend bailout plan
- Death toll in Mexico fireworks blast rises to 16
- Rain delays start on day 5, 2nd NZ vs England test
- Sharapova wins Indian Wells title over Wozniacki
- Injuries hit England's World Cup qualifying plans
- Bills seek end to farm animal abuse videos
- Argentina blends devotion and marketing over Pope
- Messi hits brace in Barcelona's 3-1 win over Rayo
- Jamaica official blasts gov't for tourist declines
- Prison escape artist doesn't get free this time
- PSG wastes 2-0 lead in 2-2 draw at Saint-Etienne
- Palestinian ends hunger strike in deal
- Barcelona loses defender Adriano 4-6 weeks
- Ski Jumping World Cup Results
- World Cup Freestyle Skiing Results
- 2 inmates escape from Quebec prison in helicopter
- Olen Burrage, suspect in 1964 Klan slayings, dies
- Comptroller starts bid to be NYC's 1st Asian mayor
- Canadians sweep snowboard World Cup team events
- NZ 162-2 at lunch on day 5, 2nd test vs England
- Rain continues to disrupt 2nd NZ vs England test
- New Zealand vs. England scoreboard
- Rockefeller impostor on trial for murder
- Stacy Lewis rallies to win LPGA Founders Cup
- Sunday, March 25
- Benfica extends lead in Portugal as Porto draws
- Comptroller starts bid to be NYC's 1st Asian mayor
- Death toll in Mexico fireworks blast rises to 17
- Nadal and Sharapova win Indian Wells titles
- 2 high school ball players in US convicted of rape
- 2 inmates escape from Quebec jail in helicopter
- Indian police say 5 admit to raping Swiss tourist
- Jet crashes in US neighborhood
- US college mourns pregnant coach killed in crash
- Fatalities after jet crash in US neighborhood
- Exit polls: Lima's mayor survives recall election
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Watson to return to India tour after 1-test ban
- Obama expected to nominate Perez for Labor post
- Frost equals tournament record to win at Newport
- Nadal withdraws from Sony Open tournament
- Titans thrash Raiders; SBW returns to Auckland
- 2 killed when jet crashes in US neighborhood
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- New Zealand vs. England 2nd test ends in draw
- Eberle lifts Oilers to 3-2 win over Predators
- Daughter fights for return of dad trapped in China
- Michelle Yeoh honored at Asian Film Awards
- China becomes world's fifth largest arms exporter
- Penguins beat Bruins 2-1 to run win streak to 9
- NBA Capsules
- Australia to restore military ties with Myanmar
- Puerto Rico beats Japan, reaches first WBC final
- Blasts, arrests mark Bangladesh general strike
- Sleep technology forum kicks off in Taipei
- Foreign minister cautiously optimistic about fishery talks with Japan
- Number of furloughed workers down by 33%
- More charges possible after US rape convictions
- Australian GP poses big questions for F1 leaders
- Myanmar president welcomes closer Australia ties
- Taiwan denies defense charges from former US rep
- Blasts, arrests mark Bangladesh general strike
- Taiwan shares close down 1.46%
- Saddam's specter lives on in Iraqi landmarks
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd test scores
- Court extends order that Italy envoy stay in India
- Sleep technology forum kicks off in Taipei (update)
- Bangladesh 23-0 in 2nd innings vs. Sri Lanka
- Russia unmoved by US missile defense plan change
- Amid tensions, Chinese fruit a turnoff in Vietnam
- MND dismisses report on mass production of medium-range missiles
- Senior US official warns NKorea, reassures SKorea
- Sri Lanka opens 2nd international airport
- Ex-US diplomat rankles Taiwan with defense remarks
- US abortion doc's capital murder trial starting
- Karzai opponents open talks with Taliban, warlord
- Myanmar holds off on press law following criticism
- Taiwan hopes to participate in ICAO assembly in September
- President arrives in Rome to attend pope's inaugural Mass
- Experts to begin No. 4 nuke safety tests in April: minister
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Oil falls as Cyprus bailout details rattle markets
- European stocks tank at open on Cyprus fears
- Orthodox patriarch heads for pope's installation
- Pakistani militants attack court complex, 3 dead
- Artist residency program to foster international exchanges
- Syrian opposition meets to form interim government
- Lohan due back in court on misdemeanor charges
- Taiwan shares fall 1.46% on banking woes in Cyprus
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Rockefeller impostor on trial for murder
- British politicians strike press regulation deal
- Cloud seeding put on hold
- China Times: Content more important than form in trade liberalization
- Taiwan striving for currency-swap pact with China
- Cyprus deposit tax rattles markets
- Painting identified as Rembrandt self-portrait
- Bangladesh 93-1 in 2nd innings vs. Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Tornado debris study could lead to better warnings
- Pakistani militants attack court complex; 3 dead
- Somalia: Car bomb rams bus; many casualties feared
- Syria opposition pushes to form interim government
- Sri Lanka opens 2nd international airport
- Spokesman: Putin says Cyprus plan unjust
- Taiwan, state of Missouri expand business ties
- Cypriot lawmakers gear up for deposit levy vote
- British politicians strike press regulation deal
- Ukrainian journalist returns from Syrian captivity
- Car bomb explodes near bus in Mogadishu; 7 dead
- 6 Indians accused of raping Swiss appear in court
- Zimbabwe president arrives in Rome for papal mass
- Airbus, Indonesia airline in ?18.4 billion accord
- NY stop and frisk challenge heads to federal court
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- Taiwan hopes to hold new fishery meeting with Japan soon
- Ethical reminder for Chinese businesses in Africa
- IOC begins 4-day inspection of Madrid's 2020 plans
- Pritzker Prize winner Ito seeks ideas in nature
- Former FIFA official: Clean up African football
- Man suspected in NYC woman's death nabbed in Syria
- US college finds explosives after man found dead
- US man faces sentencing in iPad data breach case
- Delicate diplomacy: Pope meets Argentine president
- Cyprus delays vote on deposit levy
- Ex-DPP chairwoman to meet Indonesian politicians
- Airbus, Indonesia airline in $24 billion accord
- Kroos, Bender drop out of Germany World Cup squad
- Cyprus bailout deposit tax rattles markets
- Bangladesh 158-4 in 2nd innings vs. Sri Lanka
- China defends growing foreign arms exports
- Young assistant to David Hockney dies
- Taiwan, state of Missouri expand business ties (update)
- New pope no stranger to Taiwan: president
- Futures drop on bank tax in small Euro nation
- Israeli leader says peace hopes 'delusional'
- More questions than answers on US drone program
- Taipei to continue water support for two New Taipei districts
- Orthodox patriarch to Rome for pope's installation
- Pakistani militants attack court complex; 4 dead
- US reassures Poland over missile defense changes
- Kaohsiung mayor learns of Kuala Lumpur's greening experience
- Obama nominates US justice official to Labor slot
- Phone hacking lawyer: 100s of new victims
- FA launches initiative to mark Muamba anniversary
- Cyprus delays vote on tax raid on savings
- Chrysler recalls Dodge Challengers for fire risk
- AP EXCLUSIVE: Karzai opponents talk to Taliban
- Gergiev fund embezzlement case postponed
- Kurdish legislators meet jailed rebel chief
- Bangladesh bans cricket umpire for 10 years
- HIV infection cases grow 10% in Taipei
- Vatican releases pope's Mass details, motto
- Star-studded bill for Tainan Arts Festival
- US court deciding on citizenship proof for voting
- Oil falls as Cyprus bailout details rattle markets
- Military plane crashes in Mauritania
- Defender Rio Ferdinand out of England qualifiers
- Decision time looms in politics of FIFA reform
- Central African Republic rebels threaten new fight
- Ericsson, STMicroelectronics to end joint venture
- Brother of victim locked up in gruesome killing
- US reassures Poland over missile defense changes
- Stocks drop after turmoil in Cyprus sinks the euro
- 2 West Ham fans arrested for alleged racism
- Israel's Netanyahu says new government wants peace
- Prices of Japanese imports should drop, but importers disagree
- UEFA opens racism case against Inter Milan
- Suntech announces default, search for financing
- NATO head: Afghan prez wrong to charge collusion
- Rise of Latino population blurs US racial lines
- Stocks fall Wall Street on Cyprus bailout
- Jobless rates rise in January in half of US states
- Romanian ex-PM to be freed from prison
- Mudslides kill 10 north of Rio de Janeiro
- Powder, AK-47s and hashish: Skiing in Kashmir
- Defender Rio Ferdinand out of England qualifiers
- Defender Rio Ferdinand out of England qualifiers
- Defender Rio Ferdinand out of England qualifiers
- Defender Rio Ferdinand out of England qualifiers
- Defender Rio Ferdinand out of England qualifiers
- Defender Rio Ferdinand out of England qualifiers
- Defender Rio Ferdinand out of England qualifiers
- Defender Rio Ferdinand out of England qualifiers
- 3 months needed to prepare for absentee voting: election chief
- Di Stefano may have played football with new pope
- Di Stefano may have played football with new pope
- Di Stefano may have played football with new pope
- Di Stefano may have played football with new pope
- Di Stefano may have played football with new pope
- Di Stefano may have played football with new pope
- Di Stefano may have played football with new pope
- Di Stefano may have played football with new pope
- FIFA fears abuse of anti-inflammatory medicine
- FIFA fears abuse of anti-inflammatory medicine
- FIFA fears abuse of anti-inflammatory medicine
- FIFA fears abuse of anti-inflammatory medicine
- FIFA fears abuse of anti-inflammatory medicine
- FIFA fears abuse of anti-inflammatory medicine
- FIFA fears abuse of anti-inflammatory medicine
- FIFA fears abuse of anti-inflammatory medicine
- Israel's Netanyahu says new government wants peace
- Israel's Netanyahu says new government wants peace
- Israel's Netanyahu says new government wants peace
- Israel's Netanyahu says new government wants peace
- Israel's Netanyahu says new government wants peace
- Israel's Netanyahu says new government wants peace
- Airbus gets biggest order ever from Indonesia
- Airbus gets biggest order ever from Indonesia
- Airbus gets biggest order ever from Indonesia
- Airbus gets biggest order ever from Indonesia
- Airbus gets biggest order ever from Indonesia
- Airbus gets biggest order ever from Indonesia
- Airbus gets biggest order ever from Indonesia
- Airbus gets biggest order ever from Indonesia
- Airbus gets biggest order ever from Indonesia
- Airbus gets biggest order ever from Indonesia
- Airbus gets biggest order ever from Indonesia
- Airbus gets biggest order ever from Indonesia
- Airbus gets biggest order ever from Indonesia
- Report: Syrian jets hit targets at Lebanon border
- Report: Syrian jets hit targets at Lebanon border
- Report: Syrian jets hit targets at Lebanon border
- Report: Syrian jets hit targets at Lebanon border
- Report: Syrian jets hit targets at Lebanon border
- Report: Syrian jets hit targets at Lebanon border
- 2 attacks kill 4 Iraqis just west of Baghdad
- 2 attacks kill 4 Iraqis just west of Baghdad
- 2 attacks kill 4 Iraqis just west of Baghdad
- 2 attacks kill 4 Iraqis just west of Baghdad
- 2 attacks kill 4 Iraqis just west of Baghdad
- 2 attacks kill 4 Iraqis just west of Baghdad
- US says hunger strike grows to 21 at Guantanamo
- US says hunger strike grows to 21 at Guantanamo
- US says hunger strike grows to 21 at Guantanamo
- US says hunger strike grows to 21 at Guantanamo
- US says hunger strike grows to 21 at Guantanamo
- US says hunger strike grows to 21 at Guantanamo
- Talk of the Day -- Apple concept stocks to rally on iPad mini sales
- Villagers say Rwandan troops crossed into Congo
- Villagers say Rwandan troops crossed into Congo
- Villagers say Rwandan troops crossed into Congo
- Villagers say Rwandan troops crossed into Congo
- Villagers say Rwandan troops crossed into Congo
- Villagers say Rwandan troops crossed into Congo
- Police warns Facebook users of fraud
- Debuchy out with injury for Georgia and Spain
- Debuchy out with injury for Georgia and Spain
- Debuchy out with injury for Georgia and Spain
- Debuchy out with injury for Georgia and Spain
- Debuchy out with injury for Georgia and Spain
- Debuchy out with injury for Georgia and Spain
- Debuchy out with injury for Georgia and Spain
- Debuchy out with injury for Georgia and Spain
- Ericsson, STMicroelectronics to end joint venture
- Ericsson, STMicroelectronics to end joint venture
- Ericsson, STMicroelectronics to end joint venture
- Ericsson, STMicroelectronics to end joint venture
- Ericsson, STMicroelectronics to end joint venture
- Ericsson, STMicroelectronics to end joint venture
- US builder confidence falls on weak supply, labor
- US builder confidence falls on weak supply, labor
- US builder confidence falls on weak supply, labor
- US builder confidence falls on weak supply, labor
- US builder confidence falls on weak supply, labor
- US builder confidence falls on weak supply, labor
- Tel Aviv drops marathon after Israeli runner dies
- Tel Aviv drops marathon after Israeli runner dies
- Tel Aviv drops marathon after Israeli runner dies
- Tel Aviv drops marathon after Israeli runner dies
- Tel Aviv drops marathon after Israeli runner dies
- Tel Aviv drops marathon after Israeli runner dies
- Tel Aviv drops marathon after Israeli runner dies
- Tel Aviv drops marathon after Israeli runner dies
- Tel Aviv drops marathon after Israeli runner dies
- Tel Aviv drops marathon after Israeli runner dies
- Tel Aviv drops marathon after Israeli runner dies
- Tel Aviv drops marathon after Israeli runner dies
- Tel Aviv drops marathon after Israeli runner dies
- Chechen strongman sorry he screamed at soccer ref
- Chechen strongman sorry he screamed at soccer ref
- Chechen strongman sorry he screamed at soccer ref
- Chechen strongman sorry he screamed at soccer ref
- Chechen strongman sorry he screamed at soccer ref
- Chechen strongman sorry he screamed at soccer ref
- Chechen strongman sorry he screamed at soccer ref
- Chechen strongman sorry he screamed at soccer ref
- Chechen strongman sorry he screamed at soccer ref
- Chechen strongman sorry he screamed at soccer ref
- Chechen strongman sorry he screamed at soccer ref
- Chechen strongman sorry he screamed at soccer ref
- Chechen strongman sorry he screamed at soccer ref
- 'Captain Peacock' actor Frank Thornton dies
- Euro ministers to hold teleconference on Cyprus
- Defense starts for companies in Gulf spill trial
- US builder confidence falls on weak supply, labor
- Republican roadmap: Party must be more 'inclusive'
- Cypriot savings grab shocks savers across Europe
- 26 people feared dead in China bus, ship accidents
- Must US voters prove citizenship to register?
- Hallan armas y explosivos en universidad en EEUU
- What is current DPP Chair Su’s position over gay marriage?
- Syria opposition elects interim PM
- China's Xi meets US treasury secretary in Beijing
- Kerry urges creation of marine protected area in Antarctica
- NYC plan would keep tobacco products out of sight
- Hillary Clinton announces support for same-sex marriage
- After frosty past, Pope meets Argentine leader
- Suicide bombing kills 10 in Somalia's capital
- Politicians strike deal over UK press regulation
- EA CEO John Riccitiello steps down as earnings disappoint
- Lindsay Lohan accepts plea deal with 3 months in rehab
- First of 2013 Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language (TOCFL) to be held on May 4th
- Chinese film 'Mystery' wins Asian best picture
- UN concerned over tobacco fair in Philippines
- Real estate expert to serve as Taipei Vice Mayor
- Bus falls off bridge in India, killing at least 37
- Taiwan ex-Vice President Annette Lu calls for new look at 319 shooting
- DPP calls on Taiwan government to open up 4th nuclear plant to scrutiny
- Taiwan ex-presidential adviser sues prosecutors
- UN chief urges approval of Arms Trade Treaty
- Myanmar parliament may review constitution
- Lohan has yet to arrive for court hearing
- Deschamps faces dilemma ahead of Georgia game
- Ocalan says peace talks with Turkey progressing
- German gov't backs off banning far-right party
- Lohan arrives for court hearing on crash
- Oil cuts losses as Cyprus worries ease
- Zimbabwe police ignore order to free top lawyer
- New roles for Racette and Meade at DC Opera
- Crippled Japanese nuclear plant suffers blackout
- Argentina asks pope to help on Falklands dispute
- Cypriot deposits grab shocks savers across Europe
- Plane crash kills ex-star college football player
- Central African Republic rebels threaten new fight
- Several attacks kill 9 people in Iraq
- Rwandan government claims Ntaganda at US Embassy
- Ukrainian journalist returns from Syrian captivity
- Companies begin defense in Gulf oil spill trial
- Ericsson, STMicroelectronics to cut 1,600 jobs
- Hillary Clinton announces support for gay marriage
- Myanmar parliament may review constitution
- Grenada to start inquest into Canadian man's death
- Syrian rebel official backs interim government
- Mary Robinson named UN envoy for Congo region
- US abortion doctor's murder trial starts
- Review: The Ocean Blue strong with 'Ultramarine'
- Cyprus bailout deposit seizure rattles markets
- US pastor gets life sentence for killing 2nd wife
- US OK with France, UK arming Syria's rebels
- Books on fishing, wartime win Bancroft prize
- Dominican police say women paid to accuse senator
- US man pleads guilty to tweeting Obama threats
- Italy's Chiellini has problems with both ankles
- Nigeria: French hostage and family in new video
- Court: Must voters prove US citizenship?
- Pope Francis to get simple coat of arms, ring
- Free E-'Da Vinci Code' offered until March 24
- Kerry says he's committed to US rebalance to Asia
- FBI to discuss developments in '90 Mass. art heist
- Music Review: Timberlake's '20/20' is near perfect
- Review: Billy Bragg blends themes big and small
- Lohan arrives, lawyers confer with judge on case
- US highlighting bomber missions in Korea
- Pentagon highlighting bomber missions in Korea
- AP INTERVIEW: US general makes overtures to Karzai
- Rwandan government claims Ntaganda at US Embassy
- Wales recovers, England mourns after 6N finale
- Euro falls to 3-month low vs dollar on Cyprus plan
- Nadal buoyed by comeback, rests after Indian Wells
- Review: Much-hyped Palma Violets delivers on debut
- Egypt minister: lynchings signal 'death of state'
- Man gets over 3 years in iPad data breach case
- Elegant, elegiac essays from Bosnian-born writer
- Croatian man guilty in German match-fixing trial
- Former Romanian PM is freed from prison
- UN chief urges approval of Arms Trade Treaty
- Lindsey Vonn says she's dating Tiger Woods
- NY police stops racist, suit alleges
- AstraZeneca reorg to cut 1,600 jobs in US, UK
- Bocanegra dropped from US squad for qualifiers
- 2 inmates escape from Quebec prison in helicopter
- Review: Clutch get heavy again on 'Earth Rocker'
- Stocks edge lower, rebounding from Cyprus losses
- FBI to discuss developments in '90 US art heist
- Lawyer: Paternity suit against Jordan withdrawn
- 'Premium' is subjective for YouTube's big networks
- Docs say keep trained eye on possible concussions
- New lovers announced for Broadway's 'Once'
- Grenada to start inquest into Canadian man's death
- US: Congo warlord Ntaganda turned himself in
- Brian O'Driscoll cited for stamp on Simone Favaro
- Mudslides kill 13 north of Rio de Janeiro
- 'Bible' producers dismiss Obama-Satan connection
- Politicians strike deal over UK press regulation
- WTA Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- $1M US project aims to take out feral pigs
- Public Apology writer makes letter format a memoir
- Thirty Seconds to Mars debuts single in space
- Captain Peacock actor Frank Thornton dies
- Yemen parties debate new political system
- NYC plan would keep tobacco products out of sight
- US: Congo warlord Ntaganda turns himself in
- Wall Street recovers from swoon set off by Cyprus
- Kerry says he's committed to US rebalance to Asia
- 'Bible' producers dismiss Obama-Satan connection
- Poet Ponsot, 91, wins lifetime achievement award
- Tensions high in Lebanon after assault on clerics
- Houston couple puts Faberge collection on display
- Farmiga: Norma Bates a 'portrayal of maternity'
- US denies it's targeting Venezuela candidate
- Lohan accepts plea deal with 90 days in rehab
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Speeding US dad ignores police with baby coming
- Rates fall at weekly US Treasury bill auction
- US won't stop others from arming Syria rebels
- Report: Israel fires flares over Lebanon
- Israel asks Hungary to withdraw journalism award
- Turkish man charged in NYC woman's death
- NFL to pay $42M for using retired players images
- Israeli government sends mixed signals on peace
- Chechen leader screams at soccer ref
- Stocks falter following Cyprus's bailout plan
- Oil rises as Cyprus worries ease
- Electronic Arts CEO John Riccitiello leaving
- University believes dead student planned attack
- US authorities: No charges in Russian boy's death
- Obama: Iranians pay high price for nuke defiance
- Coca-Cola puts fizz, flavor in new Glaceau water
- Turkish prosecutors seek life term in coup trial
- Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods say they're dating
- Dominican police say women paid to accuse senator
- Authorities: No charges in Russian boy's death
- Stocks falter following Cyprus's bailout plan
- Egypt justice minister dismayed by lynchings
- New hostage video, more violence from Nigeria sect
- Clinton joins other Dems in backing gay marriage
- Turkish man charged in NYC woman's death
- Ex-Guatemala strongman on trial after 30 years
- Pair accused of plotting to kill singer Joss Stone
- Cyprus bailout worries push investors into gold
- US warns of mold in recalled specialty drugs
- Lima's mayor survives recall, but weakened
- Mars rover Curiosity stands down after new problem
- McKenzie to leave Queensland Reds at end of season
- Public schools facing utility budget problem
- Police say US college student plotted attack
- Savings account seizure plan draws fury in Cyprus
- Sandy MacIntyre to lead all of AP's video news
- FBI focusing on recovery in '90 US art heist
- Review: Low continues to soar on 'Invisible Way'
- Orthodox patriarch to Rome for pope's installation
- Electronic Arts CEO John Riccitiello leaving
- Matsuzaka doesn't make Indians' roster
- Bank buys R&B star R. Kelly's Chicago-area home
- Obama nominates Justice official to top Labor slot
- Ex-NASA contractor arrested on plane to China
- Argentina: HSBC helped launder money, evade taxes
- Conn. man who helped get WWII photo published dies
- Goodell: No expanded playoffs for 2013
- Pope Francis lauded for interfaith dialogue
- Defense: Philly abortion doc's case 'a lynching'
- Spieth shows that talent tops the system
- Lindsay Lohan headed to rehab after plea deal
- Haitian police arrest 3 foreigners at airport
- Poll shows Venez govt candidate with wide margin
- Review: `Croods' is simple but dazzles visually
- New hurdle for Canadian company's Dominican gold
- Opposition leader wants to halt Cuba oil shipments
- PM: Malaysian developer to operate Bahamas resort
- Mexican police accused in killing of ex-mayor
- Syrian opposition elects interim prime minister
- Nigerian airline back in air after 2nd suspension
- Republicans roll out plan amid party divisions
- At least 16 killed in northern Nigeria explosion
- Ex-US college football star killed in plane crash
- Pritzker Prize winner Ito seeks ideas in nature
- 2 charged with threatening girl in Ohio rape case
- French hostages held by Nigerian sect in new video
- Today In History
- NYC plan would keep tobacco products out of sight
- Bocanegra dropped from US roster for qualifiers
- Taiwan shares open higher
- China's 'Mystery' honored at Asian Film Awards
- China's Xi meets US treasury secretary in Beijing
- 2 inmates recaptured after helicopter escape
- Power still out at damaged nuclear plant in Japan
- WSJ denies bribery in China
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Prosecutors could target more in US rape probe
- China's leader Xi meets US treasury secretary
- Heat beat Boston 105-103 for 23rd win in a row
- US man who helped get WWII photo published dies
- Monitoring your kids on Facebook? That's so 2009.
- NBA Capsules
- Associate says Lil Wayne released from hospital
- MediaTek, MStar shares up after South Korea oks merger deal
- Venezuela to create new foreign exchange system
- Taiwanese diplomat's murder in Dominican Republic still under probe
- Dominicans beat Netherlands 4-1, reach WBC final
- Sydney seeks truck driver who dumped deadly waste
- Taiwan night at Hong Kong Filmart attracts crowds
- Ship sinks off China, killing at least 11 crew
- Samsung Galaxy S4 'non-event' for HTC: brokerage
- Holmes tells Allure she hopes 2013 is 'peaceful'
- Bus falls off bridge in India, killing at least 37
- UN concerned over tobacco fair in Philippines
- Powder, AK-47s and hashish: Skiing in Kashmir
- NHL Capsules
- Japan ups damage seen from feared quake to $2.3T
- Taiwan share prices close up 0.34%
- Emery helps Blackhawks to 5-2 win over Avs
- A look at Cyprus' move to seize bank deposits
- UN concerned over tobacco fair in Philippines
- President tours St. Paul's Cathedral
- Clashes leave 1 dead in Bangladesh shutdown
- India cuts key interest rate to 7.5 percent
- AP PHOTOS: Scenes from Baghdad, 10 years on
- China's homegrown hit films struggle overseas
- Berrick Barnes sidelined with thumb injury
- China's homegrown hit films struggle overseas
- Remade Mideast poses new perils for Obama on trip
- Officials: Attacks across Baghdad kill at least 21
- Fed likely to back low-rate policies despite gains
- UN Sri Lanka vote threatens India's government
- Heat beat Boston for 23d consecutive win in NBA
- Oil nearly unchanged as traders await US data
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd test scores
- Mexico's president gathers power, pushes reform
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Scoreboard
- St. Peter's fills for Pope Francis installation
- UN Sri Lanka vote threatens India's government
- India cuts key interest rate to 7.5 percent
- Morsi visits India in search of investment
- Japan ups damage seen from feared quake to $2.3T
- Congress works on budget for both 2013 and future
- Officials: Attacks across Baghdad kill at least 34
- Sri Lanka set 160 to win 2nd test vs. Bangladesh
- Taiwan-Holy See ties will remain close under new pope: ministry
- Women's groups urge abolition of adultery laws
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Taiwan's capital punishment policy remains unchanged: Premier
- Rig owner's CEO to testify at Gulf oil spill trial
- Local bourse stages technical rebound
- China's leader Xi meets US treasury secretary
- More than 60 wounded in fighting in South Sudan
- Pope Francis thrills crowd ahead of installation
- American guilty in Irish student's murder in Tokyo
- Shares of HTC higher on strong pre-orders for new model
- United Daily News: Cross-strait officials should exchange visits
- Pope Francis opens ministry with installation Mass
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- Danish cyclist Rolf Sorensen admits doping
- Wave of Iraq blasts kill 56 decade after invasion
- Cypriot officials revising bailout plan
- World stocks subdued as Cyprus vote looms
- FBI focuses on recovering art stolen in Boston
- Newspapers voice disquiet at UK media regulation
- Lego plans first China factory as Asian sales leap
- Pingtung farmers' cooperative to export banana starch to Japan
- Impostor's lawyer suggests missing wife as killer
- Cyprus crisis hurts Greek bank stocks
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Lew visit marks US-China re-engagement
- Sri Lanka on verge of victory in 2nd test
- Pope Francis urges protection of creation, weak
- Ryanair to buy 175 Boeing 737s in major expansion
- 1 dead in Bangladesh opposition shutdown
- Police: US college student plotted an attack
- Syria accuses rebels of firing chemical weapon
- Michael Owen to retire at end of season
- Cyprus proposes no charge on small account holders
- Extended dry spell in Taiwan straining water resources
- MAC welcomes China's new Taiwan affairs head if timing right
- German investor confidence rises unexpectedly
- Huge crowds in Argentina celebrate their pope
- Land economics professor appointed deputy Taipei mayor
- India: British woman injured fleeing sexual attack
- Michael Owen to retire at end of season
- Pope Francis urges protection of nature, weak
- American guilty in Irish student's murder in Tokyo
- Russia ends investigation of whistleblower's death
- Oil down as traders await US data, Cyprus vote
- Cahill ruled out of England-San Marino match
- Lew visit marks US-China re-engagement
- Syria accuses rebels of firing chemical weapon
- Rescue officials: Ducklings make foul Easter gifts
- Sri Lankan monks protest attacks on monks in India
- Talk of the day -- Small gift, big cultural differences
- Usain Bolt to run 100m in Rome on June 6
- Evergreen `cautiously optimistic' on transportation market
- Romania: Anti-missile interceptors to be deployed
- SLanka beats Bangladesh by 7 wickets in 2nd test
- Lawmaker urges limitation on infant formula purchases
- French fighter sent home after arrest in Mali
- Kaohsiung to start water rationing as dry weather persists
- Markets fragile as investors await Cyprus vote
- Flight caterer diversifies, opens restaurant in Taipei
- Acer reports annual drop in 2012 revenue
- Renowned U.S. country band to perform in Taiwan
- Citigroup to pay $730 million to settle lawsuit
- Lululemon recalls yoga pants _ too revealing
- Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in 2nd test
- Illegal Malaysian immigrant to be deported after 25 years
- Ryanair gives Boeing a boost with big order
- Congo warlord Bosco Ntaganda remains at US embassy
- Syria says rebels' chemical weapon attack kills 16
- BBC sells Lonely Planet guide business
- 4 dead, 1 wounded in Bulgaria shooting
- Briton jumps out window to escape attack in India
- NYC cigarette plan gets praise, criticism
- Cyprus seeks to alleviate pain from deposit raid
- Romania: Anti-missile interceptors to be deployed
- China-Russia-Korea 'golden channel' reopens
- France told to reform, cut more to spur growth
- US Congress silent on Boeing's Dreamliner woes
- Suicide car bombing kills at least 22 in Nigeria
- Rates down as Spain sells $5.2 billion in bonds
- Cousin of Libya's Gadhafi arrested in Egypt
- Taiwanese fashion designers attend trade show in Tokyo
- Appleton latest manager to leave Blackburn
- Former NBA star has new job as crossing guard
- Police agency: 3,600 crime gangs active in EU
- List of scorers of most centuries in test cricket
- Highest Runscorers in Test Cricket
- Walgreen fiscal 2Q profit
- Syrian opposition PM says no dialogue with Assad
- Innovative insole, carbon wheel set win Taipei Cycle awards
- US housing starts rise to 917K in February
- Injured Du Plessis to miss a month of IPL
- Review: Kratos is exhausted in latest 'God of War'
- 1st US search since 2004 for MIAs in Myanmar ends
- Danes pull out soldiers from Afghanistan in August
- No. 4 nuclear power plant getting 3-tier safety checks: premier
- PSY to revise song over worry it may offend Arabs
- Greek banks hurt by Cyprus news, no sign of runs
- World Golf Glance
- President attends pope's inaugural Mass
- US housing starts rise, permits at 4 1/2-year high
- Taiwan mulling higher tobacco tax, surcharge
- US futures edge higher as Fed meets in Washington
- Sci-fi star Emilia Clarke on being Holly Golightly
- Power partially restored at nuclear plant in Japan
- Wave of Iraq blasts kill 57 decade after invasion
- Government urged to develop aerospace industry
- Explosion during training kills 7 US Marines
- Syria regime claims rebel chemical attack kills 25
- Innovative insole, carbon wheel set win Taipei Cycle awards (update)
- Rig owner's CEO testifies at Gulf oil spill trial
- Taiwan listed in Beijing report as cyber attack source
- New Taiwan affairs chief seen as sign of 'comprehensive' development
- Thai Cabinet OKs borrowing $68B for megaprojects
- Acer aims for tablet shipment hike in first quarter
- Portable life-saving devices available in Taipei Metro from April
- Upturn in home construction sends stocks higher
- Bergoglio OK'd sainthood cases for slain churchmen
- Egypt military investigating Hamas in new case
- 'BioShock' sidekick more than a damsel in distress
- Spain bad loan ratio resumes upward spiral
- Zimbabwe rights lawyer brought to court
- Barcelona earn maximum points in AP football poll
- Shipping executive, employee given deferred indictments
- Author Philip Roth turns 80; Newark celebrates
- Poles describe Himalayas climb in which 2 died
- Surgery, therapy both prove good for knee repair
- Stocks open higher following home building report
- Termites causes power outage on Kinmen
- Zimbabweans vote in favor of new charter
- Cyberwar manual lays down rules for online attacks
- Mali newspaper editor charged with crime
- Death toll in heavy Brazil rains rises to 17
- Ntaganda remains at US embassy
- Challenge for pope in Europe's dwindling church
- Challenge for pope in Europe's dwindling church
- Challenge for pope in Europe's dwindling church
- Challenge for pope in Europe's dwindling church
- Challenge for pope in Europe's dwindling church
- Challenge for pope in Europe's dwindling church
- US training accident kills 7 Marines
- US training accident kills 7 Marines
- US training accident kills 7 Marines
- US training accident kills 7 Marines
- US training accident kills 7 Marines
- US training accident kills 7 Marines
- 2 charged in 1998 murder of Hungarian media mogul
- 2 charged in 1998 murder of Hungarian media mogul
- 2 charged in 1998 murder of Hungarian media mogul
- 2 charged in 1998 murder of Hungarian media mogul
- 2 charged in 1998 murder of Hungarian media mogul
- 2 charged in 1998 murder of Hungarian media mogul
- Blatter: FIFA 'totally' trusts WCup host Brazil
- Blatter: FIFA 'totally' trusts WCup host Brazil
- Blatter: FIFA 'totally' trusts WCup host Brazil
- Blatter: FIFA 'totally' trusts WCup host Brazil
- Blatter: FIFA 'totally' trusts WCup host Brazil
- Blatter: FIFA 'totally' trusts WCup host Brazil
- Blatter: FIFA 'totally' trusts WCup host Brazil
- Blatter: FIFA 'totally' trusts WCup host Brazil
- Wave of Iraq blasts kill 57 decade after invasion
- Wave of Iraq blasts kill 57 decade after invasion
- Wave of Iraq blasts kill 57 decade after invasion
- Wave of Iraq blasts kill 57 decade after invasion
- Wave of Iraq blasts kill 57 decade after invasion
- Wave of Iraq blasts kill 57 decade after invasion
- Former Bush lawyer fighting Kenyan election case
- Former Bush lawyer fighting Kenyan election case
- Former Bush lawyer fighting Kenyan election case
- Former Bush lawyer fighting Kenyan election case
- Former Bush lawyer fighting Kenyan election case
- Former Bush lawyer fighting Kenyan election case
- Free entry to Italian MP's at sports events to end
- Free entry to Italian MP's at sports events to end
- Free entry to Italian MP's at sports events to end
- Free entry to Italian MP's at sports events to end
- Free entry to Italian MP's at sports events to end
- Free entry to Italian MP's at sports events to end
- Free entry to Italian MP's at sports events to end
- Free entry to Italian MP's at sports events to end
- Michael Owen to retire at end of season
- Michael Owen to retire at end of season
- Michael Owen to retire at end of season
- Michael Owen to retire at end of season
- Michael Owen to retire at end of season
- Michael Owen to retire at end of season
- Michael Owen to retire at end of season
- Michael Owen to retire at end of season
- Battle for control over Russia's Bolshoi escalates
- Battle for control over Russia's Bolshoi escalates
- Battle for control over Russia's Bolshoi escalates
- Battle for control over Russia's Bolshoi escalates
- Battle for control over Russia's Bolshoi escalates
- Battle for control over Russia's Bolshoi escalates
- Battle for control over Russia's Bolshoi escalates
- Battle for control over Russia's Bolshoi escalates
- Battle for control over Russia's Bolshoi escalates
- Battle for control over Russia's Bolshoi escalates
- Battle for control over Russia's Bolshoi escalates
- Battle for control over Russia's Bolshoi escalates
- Gold company says Dominican gov't released cargo
- Gold company says Dominican gov't released cargo
- Gold company says Dominican gov't released cargo
- Gold company says Dominican gov't released cargo
- Gold company says Dominican gov't released cargo
- Gold company says Dominican gov't released cargo
- Gold company says Dominican gov't released cargo
- Gold company says Dominican gov't released cargo
- Gold company says Dominican gov't released cargo
- Gold company says Dominican gov't released cargo
- Gold company says Dominican gov't released cargo
- Gold company says Dominican gov't released cargo
- Teen, med student testify on NYC stop-and-frisk
- Teen, med student testify on NYC stop-and-frisk
- Teen, med student testify on NYC stop-and-frisk
- Teen, med student testify on NYC stop-and-frisk
- 1 dead in Bangladesh opposition shutdown
- 1 dead in Bangladesh opposition shutdown
- 1 dead in Bangladesh opposition shutdown
- 1 dead in Bangladesh opposition shutdown
- 1 dead in Bangladesh opposition shutdown
- 1 dead in Bangladesh opposition shutdown
- 1 dead in Bangladesh opposition shutdown
- Budget cuts hurt US trade policy, official says
- Budget cuts hurt US trade policy, official says
- Budget cuts hurt US trade policy, official says
- Budget cuts hurt US trade policy, official says
- Budget cuts hurt US trade policy, official says
- Budget cuts hurt US trade policy, official says
- Budget cuts hurt US trade policy, official says
- Budget cuts hurt US trade policy, official says
- Budget cuts hurt US trade policy, official says
- Budget cuts hurt US trade policy, official says
- Budget cuts hurt US trade policy, official says
- Budget cuts hurt US trade policy, official says
- Eva Mendes eyes fashion opportunities
- Eva Mendes eyes fashion opportunities
- Eva Mendes eyes fashion opportunities
- Eva Mendes eyes fashion opportunities
- Eva Mendes eyes fashion opportunities
- Eva Mendes eyes fashion opportunities
- Eva Mendes eyes fashion opportunities
- Eva Mendes eyes fashion opportunities
- Eva Mendes eyes fashion opportunities
- Eva Mendes eyes fashion opportunities
- Eva Mendes eyes fashion opportunities
- Eva Mendes eyes fashion opportunities
- Barcelona earn maximum points in AP football poll
- Barcelona earn maximum points in AP football poll
- Barcelona earn maximum points in AP football poll
- Barcelona earn maximum points in AP football poll
- Barcelona earn maximum points in AP football poll
- Barcelona earn maximum points in AP football poll
- Barcelona earn maximum points in AP football poll
- Barcelona earn maximum points in AP football poll
- Cyprus seeks to shield small depositors from raid
- Cyprus seeks to shield small depositors from raid
- Cyprus seeks to shield small depositors from raid
- Cyprus seeks to shield small depositors from raid
- Cyprus seeks to shield small depositors from raid
- Cyprus seeks to shield small depositors from raid
- Cyprus seeks to shield small depositors from raid
- Cyprus seeks to shield small depositors from raid
- Cyprus seeks to shield small depositors from raid
- Cyprus seeks to shield small depositors from raid
- Cyprus seeks to shield small depositors from raid
- Cyprus seeks to shield small depositors from raid
- Philippine top court halts contraceptives law
- Philippine top court halts contraceptives law
- Philippine top court halts contraceptives law
- Philippine top court halts contraceptives law
- Philippine top court halts contraceptives law
- Philippine top court halts contraceptives law
- Philippine top court halts contraceptives law
- Bergoglio OK'd slain priest sainthood cases
- Bergoglio OK'd slain priest sainthood cases
- Bergoglio OK'd slain priest sainthood cases
- Bergoglio OK'd slain priest sainthood cases
- Bergoglio OK'd slain priest sainthood cases
- Bergoglio OK'd slain priest sainthood cases
- White House: No evidence of rebel chem weapons use
- White House: No evidence of rebel chem weapons use
- White House: No evidence of rebel chem weapons use
- White House: No evidence of rebel chem weapons use
- White House: No evidence of rebel chem weapons use
- White House: No evidence of rebel chem weapons use
- Condoleezza Rice writing book on democracy
- Condoleezza Rice writing book on democracy
- Condoleezza Rice writing book on democracy
- Condoleezza Rice writing book on democracy
- Condoleezza Rice writing book on democracy
- Condoleezza Rice writing book on democracy
- Markets fragile as investors await Cyprus vote
- Markets fragile as investors await Cyprus vote
- Markets fragile as investors await Cyprus vote
- Markets fragile as investors await Cyprus vote
- Markets fragile as investors await Cyprus vote
- Markets fragile as investors await Cyprus vote
- Markets fragile as investors await Cyprus vote
- Markets fragile as investors await Cyprus vote
- Markets fragile as investors await Cyprus vote
- Markets fragile as investors await Cyprus vote
- Markets fragile as investors await Cyprus vote
- Markets fragile as investors await Cyprus vote
- Markets fragile as investors await Cyprus vote
- Lululemon pulls yoga pants _ too revealing
- Review: `The Leviathan Effect' disappoints
- Eric Abidal in 1st match since transplant surgery
- US training accident kills 7 Marines
- Teen gets 3 life sentences in US school shooting
- Blatter: FIFA 'totally' trusts WCup host Brazil
- Commander: Contingency plans under way for Syria
- SARU investigates Kings over foreign players
- Mourinho casts doubt on FIFA coaching award votes
- McManaman escapes punishment after ugly tackle
- Mortar explosion kills 7 US Marines
- Wave of Iraq blasts kill 65 decade after invasion
- Can TSU express their party position on gay marriage?
- US commander: Syria contingency plans under way
- Lew visit marks US-China re-engagement
- EVA head slams Taiwan’s 4th nuclear plant
- British woman injured fleeing feared sex attack in India
- India parliament approves bill toughening rape laws
- Taiwan and China wage war of words after Vatican inauguration
- Chef Giancarlo Perbellini,two Michelin star feast at Antoine Room
- DPP accuses Taiwan government of bias over VW investment
- US sees no evidence of chem weapons use in Syria
- President extends felicitations to pope
- Top aide of Libya's Gadhafi arrested in Egypt
- Man accused in body parts death collapses in court
- Inicia juicio a R
- Inicia juicio a R
- Inicia juicio a R
- Inicia juicio a R
- Inicia juicio a R
- Inicia juicio a R
- Inicia juicio a R
- Inicia juicio a R
- Inicia juicio a R
- Inicia juicio a R
- Inicia juicio a R
- Inicia juicio a R
- Stocks edge lower ahead of vote in Cyprus
- Cyprus fears push euro lower against dollar
- Teen gets 3 life sentences in Ohio school shooting
- Transocean CEO: Rig workers should have done more
- Power, cooling restored at Japanese nuclear plant
- American gets back art taken by Nazis during WWII
- Dominican Republic releases detained gold shipment
- Obama salutes soldiers who served during Iraq war
- Britain flies emergency cash to Cyprus
- Egypt military investigating Hamas in new case
- Cypriot gov't seeks delay in vote on savings grab
- US Congress quiet on Boeing's Dreamliner woes
- Syrians trade accusations of chemical attack
- US Justice: Email snooping law no longer sensible
- Senators want tough stance on Japan in trade pact
- German researchers publish full Neanderthal genome
- Germany to train on artificial turf
- Tax-fraud probe centering on French minister grows
- Iconic Princess Diana dresses fetch $1.2M in UK
- Webb urges FIFA to give CONCACAF more influence
- Obama hosts Irish leader at the White House
- Cypriot official: vote on savings grab to go ahead
- Mortar explosion in kills 7 US Marines
- AP Global Football 10 Quotebox
- Deadliest attacks in Iraq since US troop pullout
- Cyberwar manual lays down rules for online attacks
- Zimbabweans vote in favor of new constitution
- JOC punishes Japan judo over coaches' violence
- Call for justice opens Guatemala ex-leader trial
- Call for justice opens Guatemala ex-leader trial
- Call for justice opens Guatemala ex-leader trial
- Call for justice opens Guatemala ex-leader trial
- Call for justice opens Guatemala ex-leader trial
- Call for justice opens Guatemala ex-leader trial
- SAfrica police boss endorses officers in killings
- Yemen secessionist calls for independence in south
- MIT to release documents about activist Swartz
- Pakistani girl shot by Taliban returns to school
- BBC sells Lonely Planet guide business to US firm
- Review: Smith realizes promise with comeback
- Gas association plans to sue over listing of seals
- Call for justice opens Guatemala ex-leader trial
- Call for justice opens Guatemala ex-leader trial
- Call for justice opens Guatemala ex-leader trial
- Call for justice opens Guatemala ex-leader trial
- Call for justice opens Guatemala ex-leader trial
- Call for justice opens Guatemala ex-leader trial
- Cyprus: crucial vote on savings seizure looms
- Book of short stories wins PEN/Faulkner prize
- Police: 2 suspects detained in attack on tourists
- EU makes important step toward banking union
- Henry Moore, Auguste Rodin meet in English field
- Phil Neville takes up England U21 coaching role
- Brazil oil company to invest $236.7 billion
- Zimbabwe rights lawyer to spend 3rd night in jail
- Jim Barrett, influential California vintner, dies
- US: No proof Syrian rebels used chemicals weapons
- In south Egypt, fears over Islamist vigilantes
- Senators want tough stance on Japan in trade pact
- Key senator endorses immigrant path to citizenship
- US budget cuts hurt trade policy, official says
- German researchers publish full Neanderthal genome
- Stocks decline on worries over Cyprus bailout
- Host of Trinidad TV show fined for showing video
- NASA moon craft spots Ebb and Flow crash sites
- US worker admits cutting 10 babies at clinic
- Singer Michelle Shocked makes anti-gay slur
- Bombings in Iraq kill 65 a decade after invasion
- Court challenge begins to NYC police stops
- French minister resigns in face of tax-fraud probe
- UN: Taliban may be willing to talk to Afghan gov't
- Paulina Rubio judges kids' version of 'The Voice'
- Yemen secessionist calls for independence of south
- Cypriot lawmakers reject deposit seizure bill
- Iconic Princess Diana dresses fetch $1.2M in UK
- Most obese US state bans food portion restrictions
- Nigeria: Suicide car bomb death toll rises to 41
- Meersman wins 2nd stage of Volta a Catalunya
- Report: Bribery probe targets Microsoft partners
- US: Laos obstructs probe for 3 missing men
- Volta a Catalunya Results
- Abuse victims want pope to open Argentina files
- Congo warlord Bosco Ntaganda remains at US embassy
- APNewsBreak: US to revise cigarette warning labels
- Cypriot lawmakers reject deposits seizure bill
- General: Budget cuts will hamper drug seizures
- Oil near $92 as Cyprus rejects bailout measure
- Mortar explosion kills 7 US Marines while training
- Zimbabweans vote in favor of new constitution
- Brazil oil company to invest $236.7 billion
- 'Homeland' writer-producer Bromell dies at 66
- Mexico may drop out of world's tourism top 10
- Militias prompt security measures in Libya capital
- French minister resigns in face of tax-fraud probe
- Assault weapons ban not part of US Senate bill
- Orphaned polar bear cub getting care in Anchorage
- It's good to be the king
- UN chief: Taliban may be willing to talk to UN
- Bronx Zoo hatches 3 rare maleo chicks
- US safety officials probe Mercedes fuel leaks
- Give Cyprus more time, Greece tells EU
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- SAfrica police boss endorses officers in killings
- Statue of Liberty to reopen by July 4
- English edition of book by Pope Francis out in May
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Officials: Madrid 2020 bid has low financial risk
- Call for justice opens Guatemala ex-leader trial
- Call for justice opens Guatemala ex-leader trial
- Call for justice opens Guatemala ex-leader trial
- Call for justice opens Guatemala ex-leader trial
- Call for justice opens Guatemala ex-leader trial
- Call for justice opens Guatemala ex-leader trial
- Mortar explosion in Nevada kills 7 US unit Marines
- AP Analysis: In Mideast, partial deal tantalizes
- Wall Street takes Cyprus bailout vote in stride
- Host of Trinidad TV show fined for showing video
- Kenny tells US Congress of N. Ireland worries
- Manslaughter added in NYC crash that killed couple
- Murder trial of Rockefeller impostor begins in US
- Cyprus simmers, gold rush continues
- NASA moon craft spots Ebb and Flow crash sites
- US grandma convicted of murdering grandson
- Report: 2 injured in small bomb blasts in Turkey
- Muslims attack Christians in Egypt's south
- Statue of Liberty to reopen by Independence Day
- Ford will pay $750 million to close Belgian plant
- Man accused of espionage worked in cybersecurity
- US state's marijuana consultant steers legal pot
- Venezuela to auction US dollars to businesses
- Correction: Bahamas resort story
- Markets shrug off Cyprus rejection of bailout plan
- Guam legislative staffers test neg for drugs
- Syria and rebels trade chemical weapons charges
- Wall Street holds its own after Cyprus 'no' vote
- UN chief: Taliban may be willing to talk to UN
- Experts: Good chance of recovering stolen US art
- Puerto Rico gov't signals support for gay adoption
- Rebels pick US citizen as Syrian prime minister
- US parents forgive neighbor for killing teen son
- Experts: Chances of recovering Boston art good
- US orders nuclear sites to upgrade vents
- UK Supreme Court hears Iranian bank appeal
- Germany warns Cyprus banks may never reopen
- Police: Florida college student plotted an attack
- Lawmakers reach deal for NYC police inspector
- 3 convicted in American Indian gang trial
- Hungarian journalist asked to return state award
- Pennetta earns win at Sony Open
- Review: `Admission' a huge waste of Fey and Rudd
- 1 injured in attacks in Turkish capital
- Criminal charges sought in Iditarod dog death
- Researchers publish improved Neanderthal genome
- Mexico may drop out of top 10 tourist destinations
- Carnival ship out of service longer than expected
- Man accused of espionage worked on deterrence
- Justice: Email snooping law no longer makes sense
- Lawyer: Urinating on Taliban bodies no desecration
- Snedeker back and hopes to regain form
- New US military satellite launched into orbit
- NYC looks to bump tobacco from prime retail space
- Defiant teen gets life sentences in US shooting
- NYC wants to put cigarettes out of sight in shops
- US murder-rape suspect may have fooled monitor
- Pope Francis: Protect the poor and the Earth
- Roth's 80th is cause for native city's celebration
- AFL updates concussion policy ahead of new season
- 1,000-year-old Chinese bowl sells for over $2.2M
- Wednesday, March 27
- Progress slows on bill to prevent US shutdown
- Settlement approved in lawsuit over Playboy buyout
- Testimony begins in trial of Rockefeller impostor
- US man accused of espionage worked on deterrence
- Website in Mauritania says French hostage killed
- US general: Budget cuts will hurt drug seizures
- Sharapova aiming for rare double at Key Biscayne
- US orders its nuclear sites to upgrade vents
- US commander: Syria contingency plans under way
- NFL owners pass 2 rules changes
- Speculation mounts of Aussie leadership challenge
- China's homegrown hit films getting lost overseas
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Sanford advances to runoff in House race
- Origin great Meninga to head up PNG rugby league
- APNewsBreak: US Open ups prizes to $50M by 2017
- Obama sends private letter to new pope
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- 'Homeland' writer-producer Bromell dies at 65
- HBO ending 'Enlightened' after 2 seasons
- Leigh Nugent quits as Australia head swim coach
- HTC business unaffected by German patent ruling against Nokia
- Asia stocks mixed after Cyprus vote on bailout
- Australian PM says Pope Francis hopes to visit
- Cloud seeding mulled on Thursday
- Sanford advances to runoff in SCarolina House race
- Taiwan donates to Western Saharan refugees
- Lew visit marks US-China re-engagement
- UN concerned over tobacco fair in Philippines
- Fubon Financial shares trend higher on deal approval
- Ponting accepts award, rules out Ashes comeback
- VW announces China recall for gearbox problem
- Unbeaten Dominicans win World Baseball Classic
- First daughter safe in Hong Kong: security chief
- Nixon mocked Democrats for Jerusalem position
- China Telecom profit falls 9.5 percent
- China Times: Pursuing China's rejuvenation
- Report: Al-Qaida claims French hostage killed
- Israeli premier invited to Russia
- Oil prices rise as US housing improves
- Taiwan shares close down 0.51%
- Survey: Low-wage workers gloomy about future
- NHL Capsules
- Obama set to plunge into roiling Mideast waters
- Taiwan still negotiating with Japan on expanded fishing rights
- South Korean banks, media report network crash
- Hate graffiti sprayed on Jewish homes in Tel Aviv
- Taipei bike show announces winners for excellent design
- Shares of TSMC fall below NT$100 mark
- 19 Polish miners rescued after 7-hour search
- China Telecom profit falls 9.5 percent
- Jury must weigh death sentence for Ohio killer
- Cyprus: Church assets at disposal of state
- JPMorgan, MF Global trustee reach agreement
- Pens' win streak at 10 games with 2-1 victory
- Malaysia charges 8 Filipinos with terror crimes
- New soles for pope? Rome's Borgo's the go-to place
- Ex-army chief: Sri Lanka should not fear inquiry
- Sea Shepherd ships dock in Australia without boss
- Major computer crash in SKorea; hackers suspected
- ANA jet flies lower when pressure controls fail
- Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
- Parents: Grandma 'monster,' slain son 'vindicated'
- Tom Cruise to visit Taiwan to promote movie
- Local bourse lower on futures-led selling
- European chamber backs electricity price hike
- US, Afghans reach deal on Wardak troop pullout
- Thai Cabinet OKs borrowing $68B for megaprojects
- US Open tennis prize money to reach $50M by 2017
- Taiwanese men arrested in Australia for drug smuggling
- Israeli official: Chemical weapons used in Syria
- UK official to deliver another austere budget
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Deutsche Bank takes $0.8 billion lawsuits charge
- President urges Taiwan, China to avoid political struggle
- Queen in 1st official engagement in more than week
- Jordan: Desert patrol force to cordon refugee camp
- Italy begins tough task to find stable government
- World stocks rise ahead of Fed statement
- Treasury's Lew stresses shared interest with China
- Al-Qaida in Iraq claims deadly attacks
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Kosovo schools to ignore 'rock is criminal' lesson
- Indonesia beef prices soar amid sufficiency drive
- European chamber backs electricity price hike (update)
- Lufthansa workers to strike at German airports
- Cyprus works on Plan B to stave off bankruptcy
- Opera singer, teacher Michael Rhodes dies
- Nationwide Pakistani elections to be held May 11
- Taiwan ranked Asia's 3rd most democratic country; world's 35th
- President's visit to Vatican 'successful': foreign minister
- Taipei bike show announces winners for excellent design (update)
- China unfriendly to ask Vatican to sever ties with Taiwan: MAC
- Madrid goalkeeper Casillas returns to practice
- Obama in Israel for first trip as president
- Airlines raise 2013 profit outlook
- Post-mortem inconclusive in death of Hockney aide
- Price cuts on Japanese goods showing positive effects: trade official
- Hamilton: Mercedes still behind main rivals
- Al-Qaida in Iraq claims wave of attacks
- Italy seeks continuity, Brazil revival in friendly
- AP INTERVIEW: Jordan king says Assad days numbered
- China hack attacks pose serious threat to Taiwan: security chief
- Kosovo schools to ignore 'rock is criminal' lesson
- UK to deliver another austere budget
- Germany: State ban on far-right party enough
- Water rationing implemented in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli
- Smartphone sales in Taiwan's show 6% growth for 2012
- UK: Senior editor at The Sun charged over payoffs
- Italy seeks continuity, Brazil revival in friendly
- US governor to sign landmark gun bills
- Syrian opposition demands probe of chemical attack
- AP PHOTOS: A look back at 10 years of war in Iraq
- Judges reject Pussy Riot appeal against conviction
- Taiwan's 'Go Grandriders' documentary begins U.S. tour
- FM: Poland should step up role in threatened EU
- Zimbabwe's president calls for African papal visit
- Colorado prisons chief shot, killed
- Beckham arrives in China as football ambassador
- Flood of dead pigs, trickle of answers in China
- Man pleads not guilty in death of Usher's stepson
- US congressman: For US, 'time to act' in Syria
- Myanmar parliament agrees to review constitution
- Leftist group blamed for attacks in Turkey
- Government wants Volkswagen plant in southern Taiwan: official
- Belgian wins Norway's $1 million Abel math prize
- Taiwan concerned about China's DF-16 missile deployment
- Battle for control over Bolshoi escalates
- Experts suspect North behind SKorea computer crash
- Pope reaches out to Jews, Muslims, urges respect
- EU says Moldova, Georgia reforming well
- 1 Polish soldier killed, 1 wounded in Afghanistan
- Markets sanguine over Cyprus uncertainty
- Investigators search Paris home of IMF chief
- Bangladesh's figurehead president dies at 84
- Colorado governor to sign landmark gun bills
- Cyprus rushes to find Plan B to avoid bankruptcy
- UK public OK with creating babies from 3 people
- Colorado prisons chief shot, killed
- Taiwan's January-February export orders up 1.1% annually
- Myanmar parliament agrees to review constitution
- American Realty makes $5.74B bid for Cole Credit
- Oil prices rise as market awaits Fed statement
- Czech lawmakers lose lifelong immunity
- Debt-laden Italy struggles to find stable govt
- APNewsBreak: IOC to retest Turin Olympic samples
- Samsung will continue targeting Hon Hai, TSMC: report
- Tensions on Korean Peninsula not in China's interest: analyst
- Germany: State ban on far-right party enough
- Obama vows unwavering support for Israel
- Rat may have caused this week's Fukushima outage
- Director: Film on Egypt's Jews cleared for showing
- US, Afghans reach deal on Wardak troop pullout
- Stocks open higher on Wall Street; Adobe jumps
- Desperate Bulgarian man sets himself ablaze
- Leftist group claims attacks in Turkey
- Arms transfers fuel instability in Ivory Coast
- European chamber backs electricity price hike
- National Palace Museum to raise ticket prices
- Chechen soccer team fined for strongman's outburst
- Boat carrying more than 100 capsizes off Nigeria
- Italian marines sought by India are questioned
- Kenya Supreme Court to top politicians: Keep quiet
- AP INTERVIEW: Jordan king says Assad days numbered
- West Indies wins toss, bowls vs Zimbabwe
- 5 Pakistanis killed in robbery outside Cape Town
- NYer jailed in rabbi's 1990 killing could be freed
- US stocks rise ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
- Taiwan issues alert for travel to India by females
- UK: Public OK with creating babies from 3 people
- Show at London's V&A museum celebrates David Bowie
- Biden honors Irish prime minister, heritage
- 12-year-old Ye sets European Tour record
- Merkel: Germany wants solution to Cyprus problem
- War unlikely on Korean peninsula: NSB chief
- Watson gives back a captain's pick for Ryder Cup
- Watson gives back a captain's pick for Ryder Cup
- Watson gives back a captain's pick for Ryder Cup
- Watson gives back a captain's pick for Ryder Cup
- Watson gives back a captain's pick for Ryder Cup
- Watson gives back a captain's pick for Ryder Cup
- Watson gives back a captain's pick for Ryder Cup
- Ambassador: No evidence of chemical use in Syria
- Ambassador: No evidence of chemical use in Syria
- Ambassador: No evidence of chemical use in Syria
- Ambassador: No evidence of chemical use in Syria
- Ambassador: No evidence of chemical use in Syria
- Ambassador: No evidence of chemical use in Syria
- Markets sanguine over Cyprus uncertainty
- Markets sanguine over Cyprus uncertainty
- Markets sanguine over Cyprus uncertainty
- Markets sanguine over Cyprus uncertainty
- Markets sanguine over Cyprus uncertainty
- Markets sanguine over Cyprus uncertainty
- Markets sanguine over Cyprus uncertainty
- Markets sanguine over Cyprus uncertainty
- Markets sanguine over Cyprus uncertainty
- Markets sanguine over Cyprus uncertainty
- Markets sanguine over Cyprus uncertainty
- Markets sanguine over Cyprus uncertainty
- Markets sanguine over Cyprus uncertainty
- Indonesia beef prices soar amid sufficiency drive
- Indonesia beef prices soar amid sufficiency drive
- Indonesia beef prices soar amid sufficiency drive
- Indonesia beef prices soar amid sufficiency drive
- Indonesia beef prices soar amid sufficiency drive
- Indonesia beef prices soar amid sufficiency drive
- Indonesia beef prices soar amid sufficiency drive
- Indonesia beef prices soar amid sufficiency drive
- Indonesia beef prices soar amid sufficiency drive
- Indonesia beef prices soar amid sufficiency drive
- Indonesia beef prices soar amid sufficiency drive
- Indonesia beef prices soar amid sufficiency drive
- Indonesia beef prices soar amid sufficiency drive
- US medical marijuana facility partners with rapper
- US medical marijuana facility partners with rapper
- US medical marijuana facility partners with rapper
- US medical marijuana facility partners with rapper
- US medical marijuana facility partners with rapper
- US medical marijuana facility partners with rapper
- US medical marijuana facility partners with rapper
- US medical marijuana facility partners with rapper
- US medical marijuana facility partners with rapper
- US medical marijuana facility partners with rapper
- US medical marijuana facility partners with rapper
- US medical marijuana facility partners with rapper
- New Taipei city council demands halt to No. 4 nuke project
- AUO announces Taiwan's 1st zero liquid discharge solution
- Norway earmarks extra $19 million to combat terror
- Norway earmarks extra $19 million to combat terror
- Norway earmarks extra $19 million to combat terror
- Norway earmarks extra $19 million to combat terror
- Norway earmarks extra $19 million to combat terror
- Norway earmarks extra $19 million to combat terror
- President has high hopes for stronger ties with Holy See
- Chinese investment projects forecast to increase this year
- Talk of the Day -- Learn from South Korea in trade protection
- Climate change more dangerous than nuclear power: EPA minister
- Syria asks UN to look into alleged chemical attack
- Syria asks UN to look into alleged chemical attack
- Syria asks UN to look into alleged chemical attack
- Ambassador: No evidence of chemical use in Syria
- Ambassador: No evidence of chemical use in Syria
- Ambassador: No evidence of chemical use in Syria
- Syria asks UN to look into alleged chemical attack
- Syria asks UN to look into alleged chemical attack
- Syria asks UN to look into alleged chemical attack
- Ambassador: No evidence of chemical use in Syria
- Ambassador: No evidence of chemical use in Syria
- Ambassador: No evidence of chemical use in Syria
- FedEx profit falls on weak airfreight business
- FedEx profit falls on weak airfreight business
- FedEx profit falls on weak airfreight business
- FedEx profit falls on weak airfreight business
- FedEx profit falls on weak airfreight business
- FedEx profit falls on weak airfreight business
- Israeli president: We trust US policy on Iran
- Israeli president: We trust US policy on Iran
- Israeli president: We trust US policy on Iran
- Israeli president: We trust US policy on Iran
- Israeli president: We trust US policy on Iran
- Israeli president: We trust US policy on Iran
- MAC to continue to seek repatriation of wanted criminals in China
- Bolt to run in Brussels meet on Sept. 6
- Bolt to run in Brussels meet on Sept. 6
- Bolt to run in Brussels meet on Sept. 6
- Bolt to run in Brussels meet on Sept. 6
- Bolt to run in Brussels meet on Sept. 6
- Bolt to run in Brussels meet on Sept. 6
- Bolt to run in Brussels meet on Sept. 6
- Obama: Israel has 'no greater friend' than US
- Obama: Israel has 'no greater friend' than US
- Obama: Israel has 'no greater friend' than US
- Obama: Israel has 'no greater friend' than US
- Obama: Israel has 'no greater friend' than US
- Obama: Israel has 'no greater friend' than US
- Arnold Palmer states case for putter rules
- Ambassador: No evidence of chemical use in Syria
- Syria asks UN to look into alleged chemical attack
- Chinese solar producer Suntech declares bankruptcy
- Cyprus seeks new rescue plan involving Russia
- Egypt: Judges recommend Brotherhood's dissolution
- US warns of another compounding pharmacy recall
- Show at London's V&A museum celebrates David Bowie
- MAC urges the Mainland to respect Taiwan’s rights to retain existing diplomatic ties under the “mutual none-denial” framework
- Chemical weapons in Syria would be "game changer:" Obama
- Waiting for Apple’s iWatch
- Xi to visit Russia to prompt pipeline deals
- Fitch cuts Puerto Rico credit rating to near-junk
- Center created to set shale-drilling standards
- Japan exports fall, trade deficit persists
- China linked to South Korea cyber-attack
- Australian PM facing leadership challenge
- AdvanFort’s New Ocean Security Platform Completes Counter Piracy “Secure Corridor”
- If nuclear referendum tomorrow, I’d vote against: Taipei Mayor
- US stocks rise ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
- After NBC's bad winter, can spring bring new life?
- Yahoo brings back 5 ex-employees in latest deal
- WHITE HOUSE NOTEBOOK: 'Red lines' and entourages
- UK official delivers another austere budget
- US indicates Rwanda hasn't assured safe passage
- West Indies vs Zimbabwe Scores
- West Indies vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Freddie accuses big banks of rigging lending rate
- Lindh lawyer may seek contempt order against gov't
- Lindh lawyer to push for 5 daily group prayers
- Sandberg book scores big sales for its first week
- Puerto doctor says he's willing to name dopers
- Zimbabwe 92-3 vs West Indies at lunch on day 1
- Gosling at ease in every role except movie star
- Zimbabwe court denies bail to human rights lawyer
- General says Guantanamo buildings are in disrepair
- Platini answers Blatter barb over Euro 2020 plan
- Ivory Coast coach drops Drogba for WCup qualifier
- Drones will require new privacy laws, Senate told
- SAfrica audit: $2.8 billion lost from provinces
- String of attacks in Somali capital slows progress
- France needs strikers to find form against Georgia
- Work begins on 2016 Olympic golf course in Rio
- Czech fans punished for abuse of NHL player
- US Ambassador: No sign of chemical use in Syria
- Colorado governor signs landmark gun bills
- CONCACAF financial scandal could hurt US
- Brian O'Driscoll banned for 3 weeks for stamp
- Website close to al-Qaida claims hostage executed
- NY prosecutors seek to vacate murder conviction
- Greek markets recover losses from Cyprus crisis
- Woods went public with Vonn to devalue photos
- Dollar falls as Federal Reserve meets
- Freddie accuses big banks of rigging lending rate
- British horror author James Herbert dies at 69
- Italian marines sought by India are questioned
- Cyprus banks to remain closed another 2 days
- Chile investigate massive prawn death
- US diplomatic presence in Iraq shrinking fast
- US implies Rwanda hasn't assured warlord's passage
- UK palaces charity buys back Diana's dresses
- WHITE HOUSE NOTEBOOK: 'Red lines' and entourages
- Manager: Gaga recovering nicely after hip surgery
- Celta striker Aspas suspended for 4 games
- Wolfsburg former captain Josue returns to Brazil
- Fed stands by stimulus, sees stronger US economy
- Transgender people force US debate on bathroom use
- Mad about him: Hamm a fan of Timberlake's style
- Fed projects high US unemployment into 2015
- Venezuela halts communication with US
- Group defends Libyan town, once Gadhafi stronghold
- Priest kidnapped by junta: not denounced by pope
- Alleged al-Qaida operative charged in US
- US, Karzai deal leaves most US commandos in Wardak
- Alleged al-Qaida operative charged in NY court
- Text of the Federal Reserve's statement Wednesday
- US Senate set to approve huge 2013 spending bill
- Prommegger, Kummer defend parallel overall titles
- Cyprus banks won't open before Tuesday at earliest
- Comparing US Fed's views on economy, job market
- Stocks rise as Federal Reserve stands by stimulus
- Priest kidnapped by junta: not denounced by pope
- Queens hotel boom brings NYC tourists across river
- Quintana wins 3rd Volta stage, Valverde takes lead
- Syria regime, rebels want probe of chemical attack
- Plaintiffs rest in trial over 2010 Gulf oil spill
- Venezuela halts communication with US diplomat
- Jordanian force cordons off Syrian refugee camp
- NYPD officer: Police brass dictate stops, arrests
- Obama: US will do 'what is necessary' to stop Iran
- Egypt: Judges recommend Brotherhood's dissolution
- World Cup Snowboard Results
- Obama skeptical of Assad claims on chem weapons
- Bobby Brown starts sentence for drunken driving
- European powers resume qualifying with easy games
- Amazon CEO recovers Apollo engines from Atlantic
- NY prosecutors: Vacate conviction in rabbi murder
- Afghanistan, 2 ex-Soviet nations to build railway
- Rights group to Libya: Stop destroying town
- Obama pledges to keep Iran from nuclear weapons
- Website offline where stolen credit reports posted
- Obama says Mideast peace 'really hard problem'
- Bernanke: Stimulus hinges on sustained improvement
- Copper rises as buyers emerge at seven-month low
- Zimbabwe 158-7 vs West Indies at tea on day 1
- Italy forward Rossi begins training at Fiorentina
- Obama pledges resolve against Iran's nuclear aims
- Obama skeptical of Assad claim on chemical weapons
- New Czech president to approve EU bailout fund
- Stephen King, wife pledge $3M to Maine library
- European powers resume qualifying with easy games
- US football players accused of sexual assault
- Jamaica slum dwellers deliver petition to PM
- Former Finnish diplomat Max Jakobson dies
- Slovenian parliament approves new government
- Oil prices up as Fed maintains policy
- Colorado prisons chief shot, killed at home
- General: Gitmo buildings in need of major repair
- Stocks rise as Federal Reserve stands by stimulus
- US offers $10M for info leading to American duo
- Dollar falls after Federal Reserve statement
- NYC prosecutors: Vacate conviction in rabbi murder
- Rape accuser taunted on social media in US
- Copper rises as buyers emerge at seven-month low
- Oracle misses 3Q revenue expectations, shares fall
- Cypriot officials: Plan B drawn up to get bailout
- Police: Man shot bus passenger, took child hostage
- APNewsBreak: Andy Griffith widow to raze his home
- Claims against BP contractors dismissed at trial
- Woods went public with Vonn to devalue photos
- US Senate approves huge 2013 spending bill
- Cuban dissident blogger visits White House
- Greek markets recover losses from Cyprus crisis
- Ex-BP engineer accused of deleting voicemails
- Lawmaker: NKorea nukes could spark Asia arms race
- Police: Child held by bus slaying suspect safe
- Legoland Florida to announce expansion
- Lleyton Hewitt advances in Sony Open
- Tseng dropped after missing pro-am tee time
- Police: Child safe, bus slaying suspect dead
- Oracle shares fall on weak 3rd-quarter report
- Another chance for Woods to return to the top
- AP INTERVIEW: Jordan's king warns of Syrian unrest
- Oscar winner gets Austria geriatric society prize
- US police: Child safe, bus slaying suspect dead
- US Senate votes $85 billion cuts, averts shutdown
- US starts clock for beginning EU trade talks
- Windies 114-2 in reply to Zimbabwe 175 on day 1
- New Zealand's GDP grows at fastest pace since 2008
- Britain fails to stop EU push on bank bonus caps
- 'Deep Throat' co-star Harry Reems dies at 65
- Jamaica slum dwellers deliver petition to premier
- Death penalty recommended in Craigslist case
- Cayman ex-premier charged in corruption probe
- Brothers' battle features in Super Rugby round 6
- Obama, Netanyahu show solidarity on Iran
- Death penalty recommended in US Craigslist case
- Fed says it will stick with aggressive stimulus
- Britain fails to stop EU push on bank bonus caps
- Regional league mulled in the Balkans
- HP rebuffs attempt to oust 2 directors from board
- Amazon CEO recovers Apollo engines from Atlantic
- HP develops glasses-free 3-D for mobile devices
- Judge won't let US military suspect plead guilty
- New US poll shows shift in favor of gay marriage
- Sudan leader says he intends to step down in 2015
- Today In History
- Review: O'Dowd charms in 'The Sapphires'
- Capsule reviews of new movie releases
- Anti-transgender bill sets US debate on bathrooms
- McDonald's adds chicken McWrap to core menu
- Australian PM apologizes for forced adoptions
- US state considers allowing roadkill for dinner
- Study finds mounting mercury threat in Peru Amazon
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- UN: Central African Republic rebels will talk
- Australian PM apologizes for forced adoptions
- HP rebuffs attempt to oust 2 directors from board
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Biden: US not giving up on assault weapons ban
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Canada House passes transgender law
- 'Mad Men' star Hamm a fan of Timberlake's style
- Iditarod plans changes after sled dog death
- Canada House passes transgender rights bill
- YouTube says 1 billion people visit per month
- UN: Central African Republic rebels will talk
- European electronic dance fest to cross into US
- South Korea: Chinese address source of attack
- Focus returns to racing as IndyCar opens season
- South Korea: Chinese address source of attack
- Japan's Feb trade deficit at $8.1B as exports lag
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Heat run streak to 24 with comeback win vs Cavs
- Survey finds China manufacturing bounce in March
- U.S. proposes next TIFA talks with Taiwan be held in Washington
- Cayman ex-premier charged in corruption probe
- Australian minister calls for leadership ballot
- James Blake, Lleyton Hewitt advance in Sony Open
- 'Marmageddon' over as New Zealand spread returns
- American chamber meeting to focus on U.S.-Asia partnership
- Anderson ready to step up for England in 3rd test
- Seedlings need water; capillary systems help
- Australia's Gillard calls for leadership ballot
- New Zealand poised to advance in WCup qualifying
- Shares of Giant, Merida higher on China sales hopes
- NBA Capsules
- Mexico demands Sotheby's halt auction of artifacts
- Anderson ready to step up for England in 3rd test
- Mexico demands Sotheby's halt auction of artifacts
- American chamber meeting to focus on U.S.-Asia partnership (update)
- Taiwan says Chinese hackers step up cyberattacks
- Mosque burned in central Myanmar rioting
- Film on Taiwanese ultramarathon star to be screened in cinemas
- United Daily News: Why do U.S., Russia, Japan still keep nuclear power?
- Alistair Edwards signs as Perth coach for 3 years
- Oil prices down as Cyprus uncertainty continues
- Heat run streak to 24 with huge comeback vs. Cavs
- Taiwan shares close up 0.17%
- U.S.-Taiwan TIFA talks showing 'good progress': U.S. official
- Challenge to Australian prime minister evaporates
- Chinese company looking for missing tycoon
- Filipino prelate: New pope will reduce secularism
- Passing reference in 'Argo' rankles New Zealand
- Chinese company looking for missing tycoon
- Gaza militants fire at Israel during Obama visit
- Indian actor Sanjay Dutt sentenced in weapons case
- Analysis: Israeli settlements at core of conflict
- Local bourse stages technical rebound but turnover shrinks
- Bomb kills 4 at Pakistani refugee camp
- Drug addiction lurks in Myanmar conflict's shadow
- US, Israel concerned about Iran plutonium reactor
- Lufthansa strike forces flight cancelations
- President pledges to create conditions for Taiwan's TPP access
- U.S. country band gearing up for Taiwan performances
- Deaths in Pakistani refugee camp bombing up to 12
- Many UK doctors give useless drugs, treatments
- Rockets hit Israel as Obama to meet Palestinians
- Madonado hoping problems fixed for Malaysia
- Asustek launches pre-ordering in Taiwan for 7-inch Fonepad
- South Africa to bat 1st in 4th ODI vs. Pakistan
- H&M in Q1 net profit of $380 million
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- U.S.-Taiwan TIFA talks showing 'good progress': U.S. official (update)
- Kashmir attack kills 1 Indian paramilitary trooper
- Cyprus leaders seek last-gasp deal to save economy
- Indian gov't raids home of former political ally
- Japan's central bank chief vows to end deflation
- ECB guarantees Cyprus aid only through Monday
- Sea Shepherd seeks criminal case against whalers
- NKorea suspected in cyberattack despite China link
- Thai police investigate TV show about monarchy
- Car bomb at Pakistani refugee camp kills 12
- Tiger has a history at Bay Hill
- Filipino prelate: New pope will reduce secularism
- Taiwan working hard to join ICAO meetings: official
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- World markets stall as Cyprus woes continue
- Glimpse of Spain's future in match vs. Finland
- Sea Shepherd seeks criminal case against whalers
- Maldonado hoping problems fixed for Malaysia
- Eight indicted in NT$10 million cross-strait fraud case
- US pediatricians group backs gay marriage
- Taiwanese read an average of two books per year: ministry
- Indian gov't raids home of former political ally
- Rebel leader expected to declare cease-fire
- Rockets hit Israel as Obama meets Palestinians
- Motorcycle bomb kills boy in Thailand's south
- Sounds of Simon, Garfunkel chosen for preservation
- Cyprus has 4 days to come up with new plan
- India court upholds actor Sanjay Dutt's conviction
- US arson convictions challenged over fire science
- Taiwan working hard to join ICAO meetings: official
- Germany plays Kazakhstan twice in 4 days
- Raikkonen looking to build on Australian GP win
- Ancient afterglow of Big Bang shows older universe
- KMT blasts opposition disruption of Taipower budget as 'ambush'
- Helicopters crash near Berlin stadium
- Xi visits Russia as China seeks bigger global role
- Kiradech leads in suspended Malaysian Open
- Challenge to Australian prime minister evaporates
- New Archbishop of Canterbury to be enthroned
- Car bomb at Pakistani refugee camp kills 13
- Cyprus: Small island, big role in history
- 5 dead in central Myanmar religious rioting
- Syria hands over seized Lebanese fighter to Beirut
- National Palace Museum postpones ticket price hike to July
- Former 200m record holder Mennea dies at 60
- 'Chinese Girl' painting coming home to SAfrica
- Hon Hai declines to comment on reported plan to supply iTV screens
- Markets soft amid ongoing Cyprus uncertainty
- Kurdish rebel leader declares cease-fire
- Mali army: Suicide bomber kills 1 in Timbuktu
- Universe ages 80M years; Big Bang gets clearer
- Japan's central bank chief vows to end deflation
- Freedom near for man convicted of killing NY rabbi
- Egypt: Brotherhood says it rejects violence
- South Africa vs. Pakistan Scores
- AstraZeneca to cut 2,300 jobs
- EU flag to fly over Czech presidential seat
- Building in Indonesia presidential compound burns
- UN rights body urges more thorough Sri Lanka probe
- Helicopters collide near Berlin stadium
- Abbas: Peace not achieved through settlements
- Austrian ski coach Kriechbaum to lead women's team
- US futures mixed before housing, jobs data
- Pakistan holds South Africa to 234-9 in 4th ODI
- Abbas: Peace shouldn't happen through settlements
- Kurdish rebel leader calls for cease-fire
- US state prisons chief shot, killed at home
- Mali army: Suicide bomber kills 1 in Timbuktu
- Taichung hospital gives Nauruan baby new life
- France trying to focus on Georgia as Spain looms
- Obama says he's not giving up on Mideast peace
- WWII POW from upstate NY gets medals decades later
- Oil prices slip as Cyprus uncertainty continues
- Taiwan urged to resolve trade issues as path to TPP
- England looking to avoid slip-up in San Marino
- Review: 'Gears' spins weak story, frantic gunplay
- Cyprus has 4 days to find bailout solution
- AmCham calls for transparent nuclear policy
- McLaren could recall 2012 car for Malaysian GP
- Average for US jobless claims at fresh 5-year low
- AstraZeneca to cut 2,300 jobs in business overhaul
- Ang Lee conveys gratitude to India at 'Life of Pi' event
- US futures mixed before housing data
- Somali rebels stone to death man for sexual act
- Russia searches hundreds of rights groups, NGOs
- Indian Parliament passes tougher rape law
- Coca-Cola to cut 750 jobs in US
- UN to probe alleged chemical weapons use in Syria
- Croats, Serbs to meet in highly charged qualifier
- Taiwan, China to discuss reciprocal offices in next round of talks
- Stock market falls, hurt by technology companies
- Russian auditors launch check of Bolshoi
- Egypt: Muslim Brotherhood says it rejects violence
- UN envoy back in Morocco seeking Sahara solution
- In 'Admission,' 'Malibu,' Tomlin remembers mama
- FIFA: guaranteed British committee seat should end
- Taiwan urged to resolve trade issues as path to TPP (update)
- Assad sympathizers hack BBC Twitter account
- Measure of US economy's health rises in February
- US offers $5M for arrest of tweeting US jihadi
- Haidara angry at FA for taking no McManaman action
- Scotland sets date to vote on independence from UK
- Turkey voices caution over rebels' truce call
- Turkey voices caution over rebels' truce call
- Turkey voices caution over rebels' truce call
- Turkey voices caution over rebels' truce call
- Turkey voices caution over rebels' truce call
- Analysis: Israeli settlements at core of conflict
- Analysis: Israeli settlements at core of conflict
- Analysis: Israeli settlements at core of conflict
- Analysis: Israeli settlements at core of conflict
- Analysis: Israeli settlements at core of conflict
- Pacino as a faded music whiz charged with murder
- Pacino as a faded music whiz charged with murder
- Pacino as a faded music whiz charged with murder
- Pacino as a faded music whiz charged with murder
- Pacino as a faded music whiz charged with murder
- Meltwater promises appeal in AP copyright dispute
- Meltwater promises appeal in AP copyright dispute
- Meltwater promises appeal in AP copyright dispute
- Meltwater promises appeal in AP copyright dispute
- Meltwater promises appeal in AP copyright dispute
- Measure of US economy's health rises in February
- Measure of US economy's health rises in February
- Measure of US economy's health rises in February
- Measure of US economy's health rises in February
- Measure of US economy's health rises in February
- Cloud seeding planned for Sunday
- Mali army: Suicide bomber kills 1 in Timbuktu
- Mali army: Suicide bomber kills 1 in Timbuktu
- Mali army: Suicide bomber kills 1 in Timbuktu
- Mali army: Suicide bomber kills 1 in Timbuktu
- Mali army: Suicide bomber kills 1 in Timbuktu
- Obama criticizes Israel on Palestinian treatment
- Obama criticizes Israel on Palestinian treatment
- Obama criticizes Israel on Palestinian treatment
- Obama criticizes Israel on Palestinian treatment
- Obama criticizes Israel on Palestinian treatment
- Obama: Israel has 'true partners' in Abbas, Fayyad
- Obama: Israel has 'true partners' in Abbas, Fayyad
- Obama: Israel has 'true partners' in Abbas, Fayyad
- Obama: Israel has 'true partners' in Abbas, Fayyad
- Obama: Israel has 'true partners' in Abbas, Fayyad
- Obama to Israel: Reverse 'undertow of isolation
- Obama to Israel: Reverse 'undertow of isolation
- Obama to Israel: Reverse 'undertow of isolation
- Obama to Israel: Reverse 'undertow of isolation
- Obama to Israel: Reverse 'undertow of isolation
- Cyprus has 4 days to find bailout solution
- Cyprus has 4 days to find bailout solution
- Cyprus has 4 days to find bailout solution
- Cyprus has 4 days to find bailout solution
- Cyprus has 4 days to find bailout solution
- Cyprus has 4 days to find bailout solution
- Cyprus has 4 days to find bailout solution
- Cyprus has 4 days to find bailout solution
- Cyprus has 4 days to find bailout solution
- Cyprus has 4 days to find bailout solution
- Number of Taiwanese working holidaygoers in Australia nearly doubles
- Talk of the Day -- U.S., Japan draft contingency plan over Diaoyutais
- Pornography not protected as intellectual property: prosecutor
- Assad sympathizers hack BBC Twitter account
- Assad sympathizers hack BBC Twitter account
- Assad sympathizers hack BBC Twitter account
- Assad sympathizers hack BBC Twitter account
- Assad sympathizers hack BBC Twitter account
- Assad sympathizers hack BBC Twitter account
- Assad sympathizers hack BBC Twitter account
- Assad sympathizers hack BBC Twitter account
- Assad sympathizers hack BBC Twitter account
- Assad sympathizers hack BBC Twitter account
- Government submits new draft on civil service pension reform
- Former 200m record holder Mennea dies at 60
- Former 200m record holder Mennea dies at 60
- Former 200m record holder Mennea dies at 60
- Former 200m record holder Mennea dies at 60
- Former 200m record holder Mennea dies at 60
- Former 200m record holder Mennea dies at 60
- Passing reference in 'Argo' rankles New Zealand
- Passing reference in 'Argo' rankles New Zealand
- Passing reference in 'Argo' rankles New Zealand
- Passing reference in 'Argo' rankles New Zealand
- Passing reference in 'Argo' rankles New Zealand
- Passing reference in 'Argo' rankles New Zealand
- Passing reference in 'Argo' rankles New Zealand
- Passing reference in 'Argo' rankles New Zealand
- Passing reference in 'Argo' rankles New Zealand
- Passing reference in 'Argo' rankles New Zealand
- Passing reference in 'Argo' rankles New Zealand
- Taiwan seeking FTA talks with major trade partners: president
- New Archbishop of Canterbury to be enthroned
- New Archbishop of Canterbury to be enthroned
- New Archbishop of Canterbury to be enthroned
- New Archbishop of Canterbury to be enthroned
- New Archbishop of Canterbury to be enthroned
- UN joins football leaders to rid sport of racism
- UN joins football leaders to rid sport of racism
- AP PHOTOS: Working-class beach for Peru's capital
- Syrian rebels capture areas near Golan Heights
- Obama: Israel has 'true partners' in Abbas, Fayyad
- Assad sympathizers hack BBC Twitter account
- WHITE HOUSE NOTEBOOK: Obama, the tourist, up close
- New Taipei City Mayor Chu humbly takes polls as a reference for future administrative actions
- UN envoy warns of possible Syria spillover to Iraq
- Italy to return 2 marine murder suspects to India
- UN votes to probe NKorea suspected rights abuses
- UN to probe alleged chemical weapons use in Syria
- Taiwan Premier claims nuclear views similar to Taipei Mayor’s
- Putin: Russia, China help build new world order
- DPP slams Taiwan government over slow media law review
- New China official wants think tanks to start political talks with Taiwan
- Messi wants to meet fellow Argentine Pope Francis
- Iran says it's not opposed to direct talks with US
- UK investigates preacher over extremist literature
- 5 free things in Amsterdam, from canals to parks
- US imposes sanctions on extremist group in Mali
- Russian auditors launch check of Bolshoi
- Markets drop amid Cyprus uncertainty
- Museum to showcase contemporary Latin American art
- US government funding bill sails through House
- 9 dead, 90 missing, 29 survive Nigeria boat mishap
- Obama urges Israelis to compromise for peace
- US homes sales highest in more than 3 years
- Will $5M bring down tweeting, rapping US jihadi?
- Szczesny sorry for father's comments on Arsenal
- Regional soccer league mulled in the Balkans
- C. African Republic rebels reject president offers
- Photos: Working-class beach for Peru's capital
- Former Khmer Rouge foreign minister cremated
- Judge rules for AP in copyright dispute
- Markets drop sharply amid Cyprus uncertainty
- Drogba dropped by Ivory Coast, Nigeria basking
- Obama: Israelis, Palestinians each need security
- West Indies 201-4, lead Zimbabwe by 26 on day 2
- Pakistan beats SAfrica to take series to decider
- Good boy gone bad? Justin Bieber's adult problems
- Judge: Man can't withdraw plea in US mosque fire
- Haiti: Party of Aristide to run in next vote
- US man gets 20 days in Zumba paid-sex case
- Rosneft finalizes acquisition of TNK-BP
- McNamara still in hospital, no brain injury
- EU lawmakers also seek bonus cap for fund managers
- South Africa vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- Weak Oracle sales, Cyprus fears weigh on US shares
- Blatter stands by summer slot for 2022 World Cup
- Cyprus in race against time to find new aid plan
- Turkey, Dutch leaders spar over boy's foster case
- Ex-Reagan aide's home searched for Sudan lobbying
- Chinese NASA contractor in court on lying charges
- UN rights body urges more thorough Sri Lanka probe
- English Football Fixtures
- Cyprus court convicts Hezbollah member
- New Archbishop of Canterbury enthroned
- West Ham set to finalize move to Olympic Stadium
- Bassett drawn to action flick because of director
- Colombia's ex-pres faces blowback over peace talks
- Vatican's communications site, Twitter feed hacked
- Iran says it's not opposed to direct talks with US
- Vatican's communications site runs Batman story
- US department launches car safety app
- Beyonce stars in H&M summer ad campaign
- Biden, speaking in NY, supports assault weapon ban
- C. African Republic rebels reject president offers
- UN votes to probe NKorea suspected rights abuses
- Report: Cameroon officials torture gay suspects
- Review: 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' is ill-conceived
- US: Vietnam backsliding on human rights
- US pediatricians back gay marriage, cite research
- NYC's Met museum to open 7 days a week
- Reagan aide apartment searched for Sudan lobbying
- Brazil seeking UN help in World Cup preparations
- Turkey, Dutch leaders spar over boy's foster case
- Jesuit pope offers hope to some targeted US nuns
- Cuba eyes semi-pro league to reinvigorate boxing
- UK Supreme Court sits in secret for 1st time
- Oil prices slip as Cyprus uncertainty continues
- Colombia peace talks recess; no initial agreement
- Reuters editor says he did not conspire in hack
- Syria: Top Sunni preacher dies in suicide bombing
- Everest mountaineer George Lowe dies at 89
- Villagers lynch car thief in northern Egypt
- UN to probe alleged chemical weapons use in Syria
- UN votes to probe NKorea suspected rights abuses
- Deschamps may go with Benzema-Giroud vs. Georgia
- US woman reunited with boys snatched in Mexico
- US slams 'outlandish allegations' from Venezuela
- IOC: 2020 Madrid Olympic bid costs `attainable'
- Chavez backers, protesters clash in Venezuela
- Civil unions to be signed into law in Colorado
- Rome museum exhibit on Italy's history of energy
- Jesuit pope offers hope to some targeted US nuns
- Queen Elizabeth II's cousin suffers stroke
- Obama to honor Los Angeles Kings, LA Galaxy
- Couples, Mediate headline Gulf Resort Classic
- Car bomb at Pakistani refugee camp kills 13
- Haiti: Party of Aristide to run in next vote
- Rio Ferdinand defends trip to Qatar
- Report: Cameroon officials torture gay suspects
- Egypt's women's council criticizes Islamists
- Opel employees reject redevelopment plan
- Syria: 14 dead in bombing that kills top preacher
- Climbing poet causes stir at US Embassy in Paris
- Suit: US child molester should buy victim's house
- Kurdish rebel leader calls for historic truce
- Intel suggests no chemical weapons in Syria attack
- Democrat, Republican senator press Obama on Syria
- Cyprus in race against time as bank concerns grow
- Judge: Aggregator of AP news can't have free ride
- Everest mountaineer George Lowe dies at 89
- AEK Athens chairman arrested for unpaid taxes
- Rose takes lead with 65 at Bay Hill; Woods 4 back
- Italy to return marine murder suspects to India
- WADA warns against use of black market drug
- Georgian parliament limits presidential powers
- West Indies 295-4, lead Zimbabwe by 120 on day 2
- Brazil doctors urge legalization of abortion
- Senators from both US parties to honor John McCain
- Party of ex-Ivorian president to boycott election
- Brother of hedge fund founder indicted
- Soybeans gain on speculation supplies may tighten
- Dominican agents, troops caught in anti-drug op
- Syria: bombing kills top pro-Assad Sunni preacher
- Judge frees man convicted of killing NY rabbi
- AP source: Chemical weapons unlikely in attack
- Utility denies fault in massive Chile shrimp death
- APNewsBreak: Steven Tyler Act stalls in Hawaii
- Egypt: Libya demands handover of ex-regime members
- Chavez backers, protesters clash in Venezuela
- Viacom elects 2 journalists to its board
- FIFA helps football return to Iraq, Syria
- Mob kills alleged thief in Egypt vigilante attack
- WHITE HOUSE NOTEBOOK: Up close, Obama the tourist
- French lawyer: Sarkozy questioned again in probe
- Soybeans gain on speculation supplies may tighten
- AP PHOTOS: Obama stance setback for Palestinians
- PETA urges Iditarod sponsors to end support
- Bobby Brown freed after 1 day of 55-day sentence
- Battery, stalk charges for ex-tennis star Capriati
- Cyprus seeks banks overhaul as bailout clock ticks
- Obama visit poses tough choices for Palestinians
- US agency rejects cancer-Navy link in Vieques
- Syria: 42 killed in Damascus mosque bombing
- Party of ex-Ivorian president to boycott election
- Brother of hedge fund founder indicted
- Beechcraft sues over lost US Air Force contract
- Argentine zoo shows 4 white tiger cubs
- 'Peace is possible,' Obama insists in Middle East
- Mezzo-soprano opera star Rise Stevens dies at 99
- Volta a Catalunya Results
- Stocks fall amid worries about Oracle, Cyprus
- Senators seek to target Iranian business in euros
- Daniel Martin wins 4th stage of Volta, takes lead
- 300 injured in highway wrecks in Canadian blizzard
- Chavez backers clash with protesters in Venezuela
- US jobs, housing data push dollar higher vs euro
- Weak Oracle sales, Cyprus fears weigh on US stocks
- England wins toss, bowls in test vs. New Zealand
- Scientists find universe is 80 million years older
- Italy comes back to draw 2-2 with Brazil
- Cyprus rushes bailout plan as clock ticks
- Coca-Cola: No 'kosher for Passover' Coke in Calif.
- England wins toss, bowls in 3rd test vs. NZealand
- Shootout may be tied to US prison chief's slaying
- Judge sets rules for suit over Jackson doctor
- Brazil doctor group urges legalization of abortion
- Nike 3rd quarter net income jumps
- What makes SKorea cyberattacks so hard to trace?
- Acura recalling TSX sedans for corrosion
- Colombia peace talks recess; no initial agreement
- Chinese, super fans boost global movie revenue
- BlackBerry CEO says iPhone is outdated
- Simon & Garfunkel album among 25 to be preserved
- Civil unions signed into law in Colorado
- Brazil seeking UN help in World Cup preparations
- Serena Williams advances at Key Biscayne
- Lawyer: French Ex-President Sarkozy facing charges
- 2 shipping firms admit to illegal ocean dumping
- Pepsi rolls out a new shape for bottle
- UN `intervention brigade' proposed for Congo
- US agency rejects military link to Vieques cancer
- Attorney: Ex-NASA contractor to plead not guilty
- Texas shootout might be tied to Colorado slaying
- West Indies 381-8, lead Zimbabwe by 206 on day 2
- France's Sarkozy officially being investigated
- Dell buyout intrigue heightens as deadline looms
- US state scraps pink stripes on immigrant licenses
- Man pleads guilty in death of monkey at US zoo
- Review: It's a bird, a plane _ and a heckuva show
- NZ reaches 79-1 at lunch in test vs. England
- Review: 'Hands on a Hardbody' tuneful, sweet ode
- New Zealand reaches 79-1 at lunch against England
- Former Japanese star re-signs with Wanderers
- VP Biden: Dignity trumps ring-kissing etiquette
- Dan Wheldon monument unveiled on Florida course
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Private papers show Thatcher's Falklands isolation
- Thatcher taxed by menu planning on 1982 China trip
- Barbs of racism, anti-Semitism in NY school clash
- Cronulla coach reinstated after doping scandal
- Review: 'Happy Birthday' a booze-filled romp
- Australian Cabinet minister quits over leadership
- US Senate gun bill would expand background checks
- Texas shootout might be tied to Colorado killing
- Australian minister quits over party ballot fiasco
- Dan Stevens not too emotional about 'Downton' exit
- Taiwan shares open almost flat
- UN `intervention brigade' proposed for Congo
- Calls of racism, anti-Semitism in US school clash
- 100 injured in highway wrecks in Canadian blizzard
- Jane Park leads Kia Classic with 6-under 66
- Mexico's AG says no motive yet in US car shooting
- UN envoy warns of possible Syria spillover to Iraq
- NZ 173-1 at tea, day 1, 3rd test vs. England
- NZ 173-1 at lunch on day 1, 3rd test vs. England
- New Zealand vs. England scoreboard
- Marussia confirm merger talks with Caterham
- Acer head shrugs off Samsung's plan to 'kill Taiwan'
- Taiwan's jobless rate up slightly to 4.24% in February
- SKorea ready for more cyberattacks; banks recover
- NZ 173-1 at lunch on day 1 against England
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Holtby, Ovechkin help Capitals down Jets, 4-0
- Asian markets muted amid Cyprus uncertainty
- Stylist Brad Goreski shares tricks of his trade
- United Daily News: Pastry chef's bid for EMBA degree
- Webber fastest in opening practice in Malaysia
- UN: Finding a phone easier than finding a toilet
- Bennett, Belafonte, Hudson at Winehouse gala
- Siliconware shares higher on dividend payout ratio
- Taiwan-funded nursery school opens in Japan quake-hit area
- Webber fastest in opening practice in Malaysia
- Google's Schmidt urges Myanmar embrace free speech
- NZ 250-1 at stumps on day 1, 3rd test vs. England
- Google exec urges Myanmar to embrace free speech
- Government gears up to fight drought
- NBA Capsules
- Taiwan to join Earth Hour event Saturday
- Nuggets win 14th straight, 101-100 over 76ers
- Acer head shrugs off Samsung's plan to 'kill Taiwan' (update)
- NHL Capsules
- Taiwan shares close down 0.19%
- Death toll rises to 20 in Myanmar religious riots
- Brodeur scores as Devils top Hurricanes 4-1
- Chinese official to Taipei: Let me visit
- Iraq to revive cultural life to heal war wounds
- 3 Australian ministers quit over leadership fiasco
- 1 dead in shooting at Marine Base Quantico in US
- Taiwan's jobless rate up slightly at 4.24% in February (update)
- 16,000 pigs recovered in rivers that feed Shanghai
- Masks galore: Japanese ward off pollen, pollution
- Obama ending Israel visit with symbolic stops
- Court lifts gag order on India gang rape trial
- Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix Results
- 3 dead, including suspect, at US Marine base
- Ellen DeGeneres brings TV show to Australia
- Tasmania goes slow on 1st day of Australian final
- OECD urges China to free markets, ease migration
- Local bourse weakens amid lingering concerns over Cyprus
- President Assad vows to clean Syria of extremists
- Cyprus lawmakers work on economy-saving plan
- Pakistani officials: US drone kills 3 militants
- Raikkonen fastest after second Malaysian practice
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- India's film industry rallies behind Sanjay Dutt
- SKorea misidentifies China as cyberattack origin
- Indian leaders welcome return of Italian marines
- Chiefs beat Highlanders 19-7 in Super Rugby
- U.S. enterprise's new lab in Taiwan will spur innovation: VP
- Cyprus lawmakers work on economy-saving plan
- Sarkozy lawyer calls charges 'scandalous'
- French luxury group PPR changes name to Kering
- Crisis in Cyprus threatens EU role and legitimacy
- IOC calls May 21 meeting to discuss WADA, betting
- Foreign minister owns Facebook stock: gov't watchdog
- BP announces $8 billion share buyback
- German business optimism dips unexpectedly
- Maltais wins women's snowboard cross title
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Firms urged to take social responsibility despite gloomy economy
- Tablet sales to see 'turning point' in 2013: Acer
- Taiwan unveils 'green' water bottle
- Maintaining open markets called key to nations' competitiveness
- Snowboard World Cup Results
- Pope: Dialogue with Islam, olive branch to China
- PKK to heed cease-fire call, retreat from Turkey
- IOC awards Olympic rights to Mexican telecom giant
- 2 men, 1 woman dead in shooting at US Marine base
- Nick Fry steps down as CEO at Mercedes
- Goblin-proof chicken book wins odd-title prize
- Indians, police clash at Rio Indian museum
- Deal reached for West Ham to move to Olympic venue
- Zimbabwe rights lawyer bail appeal postponed
- Yemen clashes between al-Qaida, militiamen kill 4
- State of emergency declared in Myanmar town
- Russia's PM: Russia hasn't closed door on Cyprus
- Key players in Cyprus' financial drama
- Trade in Taichung free trade zone surges on strong demand from China
- China's Xiaomi Technology to become Foxconn's major client: reports
- Chinese police say missing tycoon helped fugitive
- World markets lower on Cyprus uncertainty
- Census: 1 in 6 in Indian cities live in slums
- Gunmen kill Sunni fighter, 2 sons in Iraq
- Raikkonen fastest after 2nd Malaysian GP practice
- Black Caviar wins 24th race in a row
- Afghan local policeman kills 5 colleagues
- Pope: Dialogue with Islam, olive branch to China
- UK studies tourist bonds for 'high risk' countries
- Pistorius brothers both have court dates next week
- CNOOC posts 9.3 pct profit drop on higher costs
- US shootout may tie to Colorado prison chief death
- China's new Taiwan affairs head hopes to visit Taiwan
- London mayor wins case over anti-gay bus ad ban
- 3 dead in US Marine base shooting
- U.S. urged to engage more with Asia, complete TPP soon
- Sectarian violence kills at least 20 in Myanmar
- KMT heavyweight casts doubt over continued nuclear plant construction
- Agent: Author Chinua Achebe dead at 82
- Trial against dead lawyer Magnitsky is under way
- Deal reached for West Ham to move to Olympic venue
- Goblin-proof chicken book wins odd-title prize
- Kuzin wins 1,000 at speedskating worlds
- Indian police say New Delhi terror plot averted
- Questions linger in 1990 murder of rabbi in NYC
- International court detains Rwandan-born warlord
- Agent: Author Chinua Achebe dies at 82
- Polish jobless rate rises to 14.4 percent
- 3 dead, including suspect, in Marine base shooting
- Istanbul hopes to impress IOC panel with 2020 bid
- Tiffany 4Q net income rises less than 1 pct
- UN rights body extends Syria probe to March 2014
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Hon Hai shares outperform broader market despite subsidiary's losses
- Taiwan, China in talks on Xiamen water suppy to Kinmen
- Political influence should be cast aside in cross-strait exchanges: DPP
- Kuzin, Wust win at speedskating worlds
- International court detains Rwandan-born warlord
- India says wanted Italian marines back in country
- In lavish reception, Putin greets China president
- Oil up to near $93 as Cyprus uncertainty lingers
- Anti-gay Austrian priest stopped from preaching
- Hong Kong Sevens Results
- Roadside bomb kills 9 people in southwest Pakistan
- Turkey arrests extremist wanted by Germany
- World market losses ease, Cyprus talks continue
- 2 Italian marines return to India to face trial
- Fiji, NZ, Samoa, Argentina win HK 7s openers
- Trial begins against dead Russian lawyer Magnitsky
- Retailers lift US stocks in early trading
- US tourist recovering after Bahamas shark bite
- EU remains split on shipping arms to Syrian rebels
- New Yorkers boldly flout law to keep pigs
- E-bikes, folding bikes are among 2013's trendsetters at Taipei show
- Water level at most of Taiwan's reservoirs 'serioulsy low'
- TSMC prepares for stiff competition with Samsung
- Man finds knife in back 3 years after stabbing
- Cross-strait negotiations on service trade to end soon
- Rebels advance toward C. African Republic capital
- Bosch to abandon solar energy business
- Bank closure leaves Cyprus businesses high and dry
- Obama applauds call between Israel, Turkey leaders
- Xi's visit to Russia signals warning to U.S.: scholar
- Syria's Assad vows to cleanse nation of extremists
- Shootout may tie to Colorado prison chief death
- Egyptians protest at Muslim Brotherhood offices
- 30 Myanmar refugees die in fire at Thai camp
- Schwartzel, Wu clubhouse leaders in Malaysian Open
- Schwartzel, Wu clubhouse leaders in Malaysian Open
- Schwartzel, Wu clubhouse leaders in Malaysian Open
- Italy president to announce who will form new govt
- Italy president to announce who will form new govt
- Italy president to announce who will form new govt
- Italy president to announce who will form new govt
- Italy president to announce who will form new govt
- Italy president to announce who will form new govt
- Unexpected success for Alt-J brings good and bad
- Unexpected success for Alt-J brings good and bad
- Unexpected success for Alt-J brings good and bad
- Unexpected success for Alt-J brings good and bad
- Unexpected success for Alt-J brings good and bad
- Unexpected success for Alt-J brings good and bad
- Bjoergen wins prologue in x-country World Cup
- Bjoergen wins prologue in x-country World Cup
- Bjoergen wins prologue in x-country World Cup
- Bjoergen wins prologue in x-country World Cup
- Bjoergen wins prologue in x-country World Cup
- Bjoergen wins prologue in x-country World Cup
- Bjoergen wins prologue in x-country World Cup
- Obama arrives in Jordan, last stop in Mideast
- Obama arrives in Jordan, last stop in Mideast
- Obama arrives in Jordan, last stop in Mideast
- Obama arrives in Jordan, last stop in Mideast
- Obama arrives in Jordan, last stop in Mideast
- Obama arrives in Jordan, last stop in Mideast
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Qatar would host World Cup in summer or winter
- Qatar would host World Cup in summer or winter
- Qatar would host World Cup in summer or winter
- Qatar would host World Cup in summer or winter
- Qatar would host World Cup in summer or winter
- Qatar would host World Cup in summer or winter
- Qatar would host World Cup in summer or winter
- Qatar would host World Cup in summer or winter
- Talk of the Day -- MediaTek to cut prices across the board?
- China defeats Iraq 1-0 in Asian Cup qualifier
- China defeats Iraq 1-0 in Asian Cup qualifier
- China defeats Iraq 1-0 in Asian Cup qualifier
- China defeats Iraq 1-0 in Asian Cup qualifier
- China defeats Iraq 1-0 in Asian Cup qualifier
- China defeats Iraq 1-0 in Asian Cup qualifier
- China defeats Iraq 1-0 in Asian Cup qualifier
- China defeats Iraq 1-0 in Asian Cup qualifier
- China defeats Iraq 1-0 in Asian Cup qualifier
- Indians, police clash at Rio Indian museum
- Indians, police clash at Rio Indian museum
- Indians, police clash at Rio Indian museum
- Indians, police clash at Rio Indian museum
- Indians, police clash at Rio Indian museum
- Indians, police clash at Rio Indian museum
- Indians, police clash at Rio Indian museum
- Indians, police clash at Rio Indian museum
- Indians, police clash at Rio Indian museum
- Indians, police clash at Rio Indian museum
- Indians, police clash at Rio Indian museum
- Indians, police clash at Rio Indian museum
- Indians, police clash at Rio Indian museum
- Obama arrives in Jordan, last stop in Mideast
- Obama arrives in Jordan, last stop in Mideast
- Obama arrives in Jordan, last stop in Mideast
- Obama arrives in Jordan, last stop in Mideast
- Obama arrives in Jordan, last stop in Mideast
- Obama arrives in Jordan, last stop in Mideast
- Israeli, Norwegian tourists go missing in Egypt
- Israeli, Norwegian tourists go missing in Egypt
- Israeli, Norwegian tourists go missing in Egypt
- Israeli, Norwegian tourists go missing in Egypt
- Israeli, Norwegian tourists go missing in Egypt
- Israeli, Norwegian tourists go missing in Egypt
- Deal reached for West Ham to move to Olympic venue
- Deal reached for West Ham to move to Olympic venue
- Deal reached for West Ham to move to Olympic venue
- Deal reached for West Ham to move to Olympic venue
- Deal reached for West Ham to move to Olympic venue
- Deal reached for West Ham to move to Olympic venue
- Deal reached for West Ham to move to Olympic venue
- Bosch to abandon solar energy business
- Bosch to abandon solar energy business
- Bosch to abandon solar energy business
- Bosch to abandon solar energy business
- Bosch to abandon solar energy business
- Bosch to abandon solar energy business
- U.S. should sign free trade deal with Taiwan: APCAC
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Cyprus to vote on new plan, Europe skeptical
- Croatian wins libel case over wrong ID as Nazi
- Croatian wins libel case over wrong ID as Nazi
- Croatian wins libel case over wrong ID as Nazi
- Croatian wins libel case over wrong ID as Nazi
- Croatian wins libel case over wrong ID as Nazi
- Croatian wins libel case over wrong ID as Nazi
- Croatian wins libel case over wrong ID as Nazi
- Croatian wins libel case over wrong ID as Nazi
- Croatian wins libel case over wrong ID as Nazi
- Croatian wins libel case over wrong ID as Nazi
- Croatian wins libel case over wrong ID as Nazi
- Croatian wins libel case over wrong ID as Nazi
- Hungary upset over criticism in German TV cartoon
- Hungary upset over criticism in German TV cartoon
- Hungary upset over criticism in German TV cartoon
- Hungary upset over criticism in German TV cartoon
- Hungary upset over criticism in German TV cartoon
- Hungary upset over criticism in German TV cartoon
- Haiti president seeks UN funds to rebuild country
- Haiti president seeks UN funds to rebuild country
- Haiti president seeks UN funds to rebuild country
- Haiti president seeks UN funds to rebuild country
- Haiti president seeks UN funds to rebuild country
- Haiti president seeks UN funds to rebuild country
- FCC Chairman Genachowski to step down
- FCC Chairman Genachowski to step down
- FCC Chairman Genachowski to step down
- FCC Chairman Genachowski to step down
- FCC Chairman Genachowski to step down
- FCC Chairman Genachowski to step down
- 5 dead, over 100 hurt in Bangladesh storm
- 5 dead, over 100 hurt in Bangladesh storm
- 5 dead, over 100 hurt in Bangladesh storm
- 5 dead, over 100 hurt in Bangladesh storm
- 5 dead, over 100 hurt in Bangladesh storm
- 5 dead, over 100 hurt in Bangladesh storm
- 5 dead, over 100 hurt in Bangladesh storm
- Turkey arrests extremist wanted by Germany
- Turkey arrests extremist wanted by Germany
- Turkey arrests extremist wanted by Germany
- Turkey arrests extremist wanted by Germany
- Turkey arrests extremist wanted by Germany
- Turkey arrests extremist wanted by Germany
- Indians, police clash at Rio Indian museum
- BP announces $8 billion share buyback
- Man tied to Colorado prison chief death dies
- Sufi followers in Kosovo celebrate spring
- Quotes by Chinua Achebe, dead at age 82
- Azarenka out of Sony Open with ankle injury
- Puerto doctor says Real Madrid owes him money
- Haiti president seeks UN funds to rebuild country
- Rebels advance toward C. African Republic capital
- Rodin's 'Burghers of Calais' returns in US
- Dutch skaters dominate speedskating worlds
- Monfils gets wild card invitation for Monte Carlo
- UK, France press EU on giving arms to Syria rebels
- Northern Ireland-Russia postponed due to snow
- Father of indicted Taiwan ex-Cabinet official Lin Yi-shih dies
- New Taipei City Mayor Chu to discuss nuclear plant with Taiwan Premier
- Doing it all to bring back Taiwan Fertilizer
- Fans pay respects to Mennea in public viewing
- West Indies vs. Zimbabwe Scores
- Monaco's Princess Caroline becomes a grandmother
- Egyptians clash at Muslim Brotherhood offices
- Puerto doctor says Real Madrid owes him money
- West Indies vs. Zimbabwe Scoreboard
- Cancellara wins E3 Harelbeke in dominating style
- Portugal ekes out 3-3 draw with Israel
- Obama in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II
- Ferguson fined, Nani banned after Madrid loss
- Vaclav Havel to get rights award named after him
- World Speedskating Championships Results
- PepsiCo says it doesn't need a big acquisition
- Cross-country World Cup Finals Results
- Israel apologizes to Turkey over flotilla deaths
- Germany to Cyprus travelers: stock up on cash
- UN in rare unity condemns Syria mosque attack
- Reports: Kurdish rebels to heed call for peace
- 32 Myanmar refugees die in fire at Thai camp
- Parisien wins 5th Volta stage, Martin keeps lead
- Zimbabwe facing another heavy loss to West Indies
- Euro rises on hopes Cyprus for bailout plan
- Carlos Slim's company wins Olympic TV rights
- Italy's Bersani tapped to form new gov't
- Cancellara wins E3 Harelbeke in dominating style
- Egypt protesters storm Muslim Brotherhood office
- McAnuff's nuclear version of `Faust' back at Met
- FBI arrests 3 Puerto Rico police in 2008 death
- Northern Ireland man jailed for making IRA guns
- Halfpenny voted Six Nations' player of tournament
- Paraguay gay couple demand legal recognition
- France to alter plans to raise taxes on ultra-rich
- Autographed Sgt. Pepper album up for auction
- Man captured in Texas ID'd as Colorado parolee
- Fitch puts UK on review for downgrade
- Boateng joins FIFA's anti-racism task force
- 'Veronica Mars' campaign rattles movie industry
- Greek bank to buy local units of Cypriot lenders
- 'Croods' stars cringe at sound of their own voices
- Achebe inspired generations of Nigerian writers
- UN rights body extends Syria probe to March 2014
- Australia FM says ruling party must close ranks
- The cash register rings its last sale
- Oil up slightly as Cyprus uncertainty lingers
- World markets mixed, Cyprus talks continue
- PepsiCo says it's not hungry for a big snack deal
- Dispute over worker wages snags immigration talks
- Monaco's Princess Caroline becomes a grandmother
- US investigators scold Boeing over 787 comments
- Belgian convicted in 4 deaths _ 2 of them babies
- Obama offers additional $200 million to aid Jordan
- US groundhog 'indicted' over wrong spring forecast
- Obama says he's concerned about post-Assad Syria
- Italy's Bersani tapped to form new government
- Obama: Timing was right for Turkey, Israel restart
- WADA seeks harsh punishment for Puerto defendants
- Official: US web site paid to find DR prostitutes
- Obama to designate 5 national monuments
- Tony Bennett excited about making album with Gaga
- Obama warns of extremist threat in Syria
- Obama: He'll keep plugging away on Mideast peace
- Windies beat Zimbabwe to win 2-0 in 2-test series
- Rodin's 'Burghers of Calais' back in Philadelphia
- Lebanon beats Thailand, China keeps pace in Asia
- Fatalities in Swiss Alps, Jura decline in 2012
- Mayhem at Maracana as Indians, police clash in Rio
- Miniature horse aids Alaska boy with special needs
- Stocks rise on Wall Street aided by earnings
- Chef sentenced in boiled wife's body case
- Northug, Bjoergen win at cross-country World Cup
- Indians, police clash in Rio over World Cup preps
- Lebanese state news agency says PM to resign
- Haas shoots 66 to take early lead at Bay Hill
- Azarenka withdraws at Sony Open with ankle injury
- North Dakota lawmakers move to ban abortion
- Dominicans probe claim website paid for sex lies
- Lebanese Prime Minister resigns amid infighting
- Obama says diplomacy can prevent a nuclear Iran
- Lawyers alarmed as Guantanamo hunger strike grows
- Lebanese prime minister resigns amid infighting
- Cuban pianist Bebo Valdes dies in Sweden at age 94
- Dispute on worker wages snags US immigration talks
- Walcott to miss England games with hip injury
- Hunger strike hinders DC murder trial plans
- US caretaker charged with drinking old whiskey
- Germany wins 3-0 at Kazakhstan in WCup qualifier
- Obama appeal to Israeli public means risk
- Croatia beats Serbia 2-0 in tense WCup qualifier
- EU prosecutor adds charges in Kosovo organs case
- US stock markets rise, bolstered by earnings
- ICANN clears 27 non-English domain name suffixes
- Bail hearing to be held in defense secrets case
- US urged to endorse Japan bid to enter trade pact
- Suspect in Nigeria terror plot misses US hearing
- Tom Cruise sets up page on Russian social network
- Oil rises late, finishes week with small gain
- Cuban pianist Bebo Valdes dies in Sweden at age 94
- Fill-in for Azarenka wins at Key Biscayne
- Exodus from bonds? Not yet
- Israel and Turkey agree to restore diplomatic ties
- Cyprus finalizing plan to qualify for bailout
- Lebanese prime minister resigns amid infighting
- Police seek criminal charges in nightclub fire
- Harvard stripped of 4 quiz tournament titles
- Syrian president vows revenge after mosque bombing
- Gold ends lower as Cyprus concerns cool
- Tourist in Puerto Rico injured by live munition
- Denmark wins 3-0 at Czech Republic in qualifying
- US urged to endorse Japan bid to enter trade pact
- Netherlands beats Estonia 3-0 in WCup qualifier
- UN chief warns of growing water scarcity
- Spain held to 1-1 draw by Finland in WC qualifier
- Obama warns of 'enclave for extremism' in Syria
- Arizona driver's license battle tests Obama policy
- Bosnia beats Greece 3-1 in World Cup qualifying
- England thrashes San Marino 8-0 in WCup qualifier
- Rose keeps his nose in front at Bay Hill
- France warms up for Spain by beating Georgia 3-1
- Cyprus lawmakers approve key bills for bailout
- Wales stages stirring comeback, beats Scotland 2-1
- UN staff union: Governments hold 43 UN personnel
- US market exodus from bonds? Not yet
- Sutton among leaders at Gulf Coast Classic
- Attorney: No espionage in defense secrets case
- Spain, Portugal slump to draws in WCup qualifying
- Goodall book postponed because of lifted passages
- Senate endorses Keystone XL pipeline construction
- Ireland holds Sweden to 0-0 draw in WCup qualifier
- Colombia overwhelms Bolivia 5-0 in qualifying
- Frenchman arrested in US for impersonating pilot
- Montenegro stays ahead of England in qualifying
- California chef sentenced in wife's death
- Lawyer: No charges for Lohan in NYC assault case
- EU prosecutor adds charges in Kosovo organs case
- Would-be Chicago bomber apologizes in letter
- Police seek criminal charges in Brazil club fire
- US airport sign falls on family, killing boy
- Carlos Slim's company wins Olympic TV rights
- NZ 312-4 at lunch on day 2, 3rd test vs. England
- Orphaned polar bear cub getting new home in NY
- UN: Halt offensive in Central African Republic
- Walcott to miss England games with pelvic injury
- UN chief warns of growing water scarcity
- Boyle: Queen volunteered for Olympics Bond spoof
- Norwich to sign Van Wolfswinkel from Sporting
- Today In History
- UN staff union: Kidnappings increasingly common
- Horse shooting highlights US slaughter debate
- Wrestling hopes for provisional Olympic status
- Filipino militants free Australian hostage
- Diplomats: Ban says info 'crucial' in Syria probe
- Attorney: China case wasn't espionage, it was love
- Uruguay, Paraguay draw 1-1 in WCup qualifying
- Alcatraz marks 50 years since closure with photos
- Denny Hamlin captures 2nd straight Fontana pole
- 'Book of Mormon' already breaks record in London
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Auto Club 400 Lineup
- De la Renta: Dressing first lady not top priority
- NZ 414-6 at tea on day 2 of 3rd test vs. England
- Argentina defeats Venezuela 3-0 in qualifying
- New intersection in Colorado prison chief's death
- Charges thrown out against US right-to-die leader
- Recari's takes Kia Classic 2nd-round lead
- Filipino militants free Australian hostage
- NKorea condemns UN call for human rights probe
- Cyprus crisis delays Japan-EU free trade talks
- NASA: Flash reports consistent with meteor shower
- NZ out for 443 on day 2 of 3rd test vs. England
- Freight truck crashes kill 19 in China
- NASA: Flash reports consistent with single meteor
- NZ out for 443 on day 2 of 3rd test vs. England
- New Zealand vs. England scoreboard
- Gunmen storm Indonesia jail, kill 4 detainees
- Olympic boxing drops head guards, changes scoring
- Americans beat Costa Rica 1-0 in snow storm
- 20 dead, 200 hurt in Bangladesh storm
- Computex to feature various light, portable devices
- China punishes North Korea as US asks for more
- Myanmar army patrols central city after violence
- Penguins rally for 11th straight win
- North Dakota moves to ban abortion; toughest in US
- Bus overturns in Pakistan, killing 32
- Average mortgage rate in February hits four-year high
- Taiwanese teashop chain aiming high in Japanese market
- E. Sun Bank to acquire stake in Cambodia counterpart
- Vettel fastest in third practice
- Legislative speaker to attend APPU meeting
- Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix Results
- Canadian, New Zealander win opening rowing events
- Parental consent needed for minors to enter U.S.
- Streak now 25, as Heat rally past Detroit 103-89
- Taiwanese businesses see potential in China's urbanization plan
- Tasmania in control of Shield final vs Queensland
- New Zealand 443, England 50-2 on day 2 of 3rd test
- Indian actors face trial for killing rare deer
- Key US decision on Cuba terror-designation coming
- Morocco Islamists struggle with coalition rule
- Obama ending Mideast trip with tour of Petra
- Greece: 2 hurt, 11 escape in prison shooting
- Large flat panel shipments forecast to rebound in March
- What happens if Cyprus collapses?
- Crusaders beat Kings 55-20 in Super Rugby
- Myanmar's army patrols central city after violence
- New Zealand powers ahead at Hong Kong Sevens
- Taiwan striving for access to regional trade blocs
- Senate gives pre-dawn OK to Democratic budget
- Sebastian Vettel takes pole at Malaysian GP
- Bangladesh bats first in 1st ODI versus Sri Lanka
- China Times: Service industry as Taiwan's new economic icon
- Agriculture disputes threaten new US-EU talks
- Kiradech holds clubhouse lead in rain-hit Malaysia
- Push for Assad's ouster in Syria weakened
- Central bank meeting could focus on property market
- Kerry to see Abbas, Netanyahu after Obama trip
- Obama: Assault weapons ban deserves a vote
- 2 popes meet for lunch for 1st time in 600 years
- Indian actors face trial over killing of rare deer
- Visual effects firm to move into new Kaohsiung studio
- Malaysian GP Starting Lineup
- Crowd gathers in Damascus to bury slain preacher
- Japan planning to offer bullet train technology to Taiwan
- China's Xi talks up strong ties with Russia
- Pakistan's Musharraf vows return despite risks
- Six Japanese prefectures present delicacies to promote tourism
- Asia Cement's China unit suffers profit plunge in 2012
- Crowd gathers in Damascus to bury slain preacher
- What might 2 popes discuss over lunch?
- Reds beat Bulls 23-18 at Brisbane in Super 15
- Australian Football League Results
- Japan planning to offer bullet train technology to Taiwan
- Ukrainian capital paralyzed by snowstorm
- Rebels push closer to C. African Republic capital
- Taipei bike show closes with record-high foreign buyers
- Oscar-winning Dutch animator says he wants to visit Taiwan again
- Dockers beat Eagles in West Australian AFL derby
- Cyprus racing to complete alternative rescue plan
- Talk of the Day -- China intensifying push for political dialogue
- Ellen DeGeneres wows audience for Aussie filming
- China's Xi talks up strong ties with Russia
- Lebanese president accepts premier's resignation
- Hong Kong Sevens Results
- Hailstorms kill 12 people in southern China
- Massa helping Ferrari's strong start
- China's first lady steals media spotlight
- Taiwan joins global `Earth Hour' campaign
- Italian sprinter Mennea is buried in Rome
- Obama ends Mideast trip with tour of ancient Petra
- Pope Francis tells Benedict: "We're brothers"
- Cyprus racing to complete alternative rescue plan
- Action taken to grapple with emerging drought: premier
- France confirms death of Al-Qaida chief Abou Zeid
- Tornado in Bangladesh leaves 20 dead, 200 injured
- Fuentes says he never treated Real Madrid players
- Rebels seize air defense base in southern Syria
- Portugal to play Kenya in Hong Kong Sevens last 8
- Bangladesh reaches 259-8 vs. Sri Lanka in 1st ODI
- Stewart: McLaren will be a challenger this season
- Pakistan's Musharraf vows return despite risks
- Pakistani cricket star rallies tens of thousands
- Dutch skaters sweep men's 10,000 podium at worlds
- France confirms death of Al-Qaida chief Abou Zeid
- Taiwan's gift to Pope Francis meaningful: Time magazine
- Bahrain blocks marches for jailed rights activist
- Police arrest 2 teens in US baby killing
- Police arrest 2 teens in US baby killing
- Police arrest 2 teens in US baby killing
- Police arrest 2 teens in US baby killing
- Police arrest 2 teens in US baby killing
- Police arrest 2 teens in US baby killing
- Hon Hai, Sharp to stop partnership talks March 26: Japanese daily
- Norway mass murderer wants to attend mom's funeral
- Norway mass murderer wants to attend mom's funeral
- Norway mass murderer wants to attend mom's funeral
- Norway mass murderer wants to attend mom's funeral
- Norway mass murderer wants to attend mom's funeral
- Norway mass murderer wants to attend mom's funeral
- Senate gives pre-dawn OK to Democratic budget
- Senate gives pre-dawn OK to Democratic budget
- Senate gives pre-dawn OK to Democratic budget
- Senate gives pre-dawn OK to Democratic budget
- Senate gives pre-dawn OK to Democratic budget
- Senate gives pre-dawn OK to Democratic budget
- Pope Francis tells Benedict: "We're brothers"
- Pope Francis tells Benedict: "We're brothers"
- Pope Francis tells Benedict: "We're brothers"
- Pope Francis tells Benedict: "We're brothers"
- Pope Francis tells Benedict: "We're brothers"
- Pope Francis tells Benedict: "We're brothers"
- Gunmen attack west Ivory Coast village, 2 killed
- Gunmen attack west Ivory Coast village, 2 killed
- Gunmen attack west Ivory Coast village, 2 killed
- Gunmen attack west Ivory Coast village, 2 killed
- Gunmen attack west Ivory Coast village, 2 killed
- Gunmen attack west Ivory Coast village, 2 killed
- Gunmen attack west Ivory Coast village, 2 killed
- Gunmen attack west Ivory Coast village, 2 killed
- Gunmen attack west Ivory Coast village, 2 killed
- Gunmen attack west Ivory Coast village, 2 killed
- Gunmen attack west Ivory Coast village, 2 killed
- Gunmen attack west Ivory Coast village, 2 killed
- Ellen DeGeneres wows audience for Aussie filming
- Ellen DeGeneres wows audience for Aussie filming
- Ellen DeGeneres wows audience for Aussie filming
- Ellen DeGeneres wows audience for Aussie filming
- Ellen DeGeneres wows audience for Aussie filming
- Ellen DeGeneres wows audience for Aussie filming
- Ellen DeGeneres wows audience for Aussie filming
- World Speedskating Championships Results
- World Speedskating Championships Results
- World Speedskating Championships Results
- World Speedskating Championships Results
- World Speedskating Championships Results
- World Speedskating Championships Results
- World Speedskating Championships Results
- Pakistan's Musharraf vows return despite risks
- Pakistan's Musharraf vows return despite risks
- Pakistan's Musharraf vows return despite risks
- Pakistan's Musharraf vows return despite risks
- Pakistan's Musharraf vows return despite risks
- Pakistan's Musharraf vows return despite risks
- Pakistan's Musharraf vows return despite risks
- Istanbul bid committee says Turkey tough on doping
- Istanbul bid committee says Turkey tough on doping
- Istanbul bid committee says Turkey tough on doping
- Istanbul bid committee says Turkey tough on doping
- Istanbul bid committee says Turkey tough on doping
- Istanbul bid committee says Turkey tough on doping
- Istanbul bid committee says Turkey tough on doping
- Members of Syrian leader's sect meet in Cairo
- Obama urges lawmakers' vote on assault weapons ban
- Duhamel ready to be slimed at Kids' Choice Awards
- Dutch skaters sweep men's 10,000 at worlds
- Buyer found for UK Blockbuster stores
- My Chemical Romance breaks up after decade-plus
- Swiss appoint 2 Austrians to key Alpine team jobs
- Northug closes in on cross-country World Cup title
- Spain, Portugal, Britain police raid cocaine ship
- Richie Porte takes lead in Criterium International
- Death toll in Thai refugee camp fire rises to 35
- Spain defender Alba doubtful for France game
- Slovenia wins team ski flying event on World Cup
- US aids Honduran police despite death squad fears
- Rebels push closer to C. African Republic capital
- Martin extends Volta lead with 1 stage to go
- Hitler joins gun debate, but history is in dispute
- UN backs Guyana Amerindians control of land
- Sharks demolish Melbourne 64-7 in Super 15
- Volta a Catalunya Results
- Pope Francis tells Benedict: 'We're brothers'
- Criterium International Results
- Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in 1st ODI
- Saplings from Anne Frank's tree take root in US
- Spain police involved in 2 large cocaine raids
- SLanka thrash Bangladesh by 8 wickets in 1st ODI
- Draxler out of Germany's qualifier vs Kazakhstan
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Scoreboard
- Rebels enter C. African Republic capital
- El Shaarawy sees future in Balotelli partnership
- Yankees sign pitcher Wang to minor league contract
- Pakistani cricket star is election wildcard
- US, Afghanistan OK detention center transfer
- US, Afghanistan OK detention center transfer
- US, Afghanistan OK detention center transfer
- US, Afghanistan OK detention center transfer
- US, Afghanistan OK detention center transfer
- US, Afghanistan OK detention center transfer
- US, Afghanistan OK detention center transfer
- Switzerland draws 0-0 at Cyprus in WCup qualifier
- EgyptAir halts Cairo-Japan flights
- US woman says she's certain suspect shot her baby
- US, Afghanistan OK detention center transfer
- Israel says Syria reason for restoring Turkey ties
- Tsonga beats Troicki to reach Sony Open 3rd round
- Ex-Pakistani strongman vows return ahead of vote
- NASCAR-Auto Club 400 Results
- Tony Stewart hoping for more good luck at Fontana
- UK police: Russian oligarch Berezovsky found dead
- Super 15 Summaries
- Chile's Mapuche Indians attend funeral for chief
- Stormers ends ACT's winning start in Super 15
- Gunmen attack west Ivory Coast village, 6 killed
- Will Power wins pole and Simona is 3rd in St. Pete
- Clashes near Syria-Israel frontier add to concerns
- Puerto Rico jury spares killer from death penalty
- Murray, Tsonga reach Sony Open 3rd round
- After violence, Egypt groups blame each other
- France confirms death of Al-Qaida chief Abou Zeid
- Letter from DNA discoverer to be auctioned in NYC
- Letter from DNA discoverer to be auctioned in NYC
- UK police: Russian tycoon Berezovsky found dead
- African champ Nigeria scrapes home draw with Kenya
- Venus withdraws injured from Sony Open
- Report: Dell likely to receive more takeover bids
- Car bomb defused near Northern Ireland border
- Cyprus locked in tough talks as deadline looms
- IRL-Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Results
- Cheetahs win 3rd straight road match in Super 15
- Man killed in Texas is suspect in Colorado slaying
- Pavin, Langer among leaders at Gulf Resort Classic
- AP Photos: Cities go dark for 'Earth Hour'
- Puerto Rico jury spares killer from death penalty
- Jailed 23 years, NY man is freed, has heart attack
- Brumbies lose unbeaten record in Super Rugby
- Gucci Mane wanted in alleged assault at US club
- Chile's Mapuche Indians attend funeral for chief
- Tiger takes over at Bay Hill
- Joe Weider, fitness mentor to Schwarzenegger, dies
- Rebels enter C. African Republic capital
- Radical Islamists attack Malian city of Gao
- Clarke hopes to play Champions Trophy, Ashes
- Stieglitz wins WBO super middle belt from Abraham
- Kerry sees Abbas and Netanyahu after Obama trip
- Top al-Qaida-linked leaders in northern Africa
- Canucks hand Kings 2nd straight shutout loss
- New Zealand vs England Scores
- England 92-5 at lunch on day 3, 3rd test vs. NZ
- New Zealand vs England Scoreboard
- Radical Islamists attack Malian city of Gao
- Congo city of Lubumbashi attacked by 240 fighters
- 14 killed in 2 drug-plagued Mexican states
- England 176-6 at tea on day 3, 3rd test vs. NZ
- British Olympian takes gold at Sydney World Cup
- NYC mayor announces $12M gun control ad campaign
- Marines ID gunman, 2 victims in US base shooting
- Taiwan hopes U.S. pork issue will not affect TIFA talks
- Political factors should not hamper Taiwan's ICAO bid: minister
- England all out for 204 on 3rd day vs. NZ
- Serena Williams rides bicycle to match
- NHL Capsules
- Musharraf backers gather ahead of Pakistan return
- Asustek's PadFone Infinity to debut in Taiwan this week
- A diplomatic star is born in Chinese first lady
- Musharraf backers gather ahead of Pakistan return
- Today in history
- Spaniard wins Ironman Asia-Pacific triathlon
- Tilda Swinton performs art of sleeping in NYC
- NZ 35-3 at stumps on day 3, 3rd test vs England
- Nuggets win 15th straight, 101-95 over Kings
- Suicide car bomb kills 17 Pakistani soldiers
- A diplomatic star is born in Chinese first lady
- Sharks win with reinstated coach in charge
- Beatriz Recari leads Kia Classic
- Israeli police dismantle Palestinian encampment
- NZ plays Fiji, Wales meets Kenya in HK 7s semis
- Art world shivers at sale of Henry Moore statue
- Pakistan appoints caretaker prime minister
- Kerry arrives in Iraq on unannounced visit
- Pakistan bats 1st in series decider
- Sewage recycling plants potential solution to water shortages
- GE engineers to help with safety tests at No. 4 nuke plant
- Pakistani forces whisk away Musharraf on return
- Aphibarnrat wins rain-shortened Malaysian Open
- Musharraf returns to Pakistan amid death threats
- Palestinians cool to partial settlement freeze
- Foundry giants, steel firm share water-saving tips
- Kerry in Iraq to press on Iran flights to Syria
- Afghan president to visit Qatar
- Israeli military responds to fire from Syria
- HTC mum on report of new Facebook phone
- New pope opens Holy Week at Vatican on Palm Sunday
- Australia's National Rugby League results
- Heavy fighting in C. African Republic capital
- Rising drug trade threatens Myanmar's aspirations
- Annual Han Kuang exercises to be held in mid-April
- Activists: Clashes in Syria near Jordan border
- Vettel of Red Bull wins Malaysian GP
- C. African Republic president flees rebel attack
- Afghan president to visit Qatar
- UK police search Berezovsky property
- Taiwanese cargo ship collides with Chinese vessel near Kinmen
- United Daily News: Clear alternatives to nuclear power needed
- C. African Republic president flees rebel attack
- European Chamber seeks increase to 1,000 members
- Turkey stresses commitment to Istanbul 2020 games
- New pope opens Holy Week at Vatican on Palm Sunday
- EU chief to try to get last-minute Cyprus deal
- UK police search Berezovsky property
- Qatar offers venue for Syrian rebel envoy
- Red Bull's Vettel of wins Malaysian GP
- Grown-up Minnie Mouse gets mature Lanvin make-over
- Group supremacy at stake in World Cup qualifying
- Wallabies Beale, Vuna sent home from South Africa
- Notorious Ivory Coast militia leader killed
- Hong Kong Sevens Results
- Owner sought after camera drifted five years across Pacific
- South Africa vs. Pakistan Scores
- California State Assembly members visit Taiwan to promote ties
- Macedonians vote hoping to avoid ethnic violence
- Head of Western-backed Syria rebel coalition quits
- Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix Results
- Fiji overcome Wales 26-19 to retain HK 7s title
- UN Myanmar envoy visits ruined city after violence
- South Africa holds Pakistan to 205 in ODI decider
- Last-ditch protest against French gay marriage law
- Mongolian children's choir excited by ocean view in Hualien
- Red Bull's Vettel wins Malaysian GP
- Kerry warns Iraq on Iran flights to Syria
- Skydive instructor, student killed in US jumps
- Police: No hazardous material at Berezovsky site
- Bjoergen wins cross-country WCup season finale
- Spain defender Alba to miss WC qualifier vs France
- US to continue support of Syrian opposition
- Arab League gives Syrian seat to opposition
- UN : At least 35 people killed by Congo fighters
- Ferrari endures disappointment in Malaysia
- Button endures more disappointment in Malaysia
- Head of Western-backed Syria rebel coalition quits
- 120 inmates freed in Nigeria attacks, 25 die
- Chebet wins women's title at cross country worlds
- South Koreans dominate speedskating worlds
- Pilot whales beach in South Africa