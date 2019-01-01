英文新聞列表 English News List
- NBA Capsules
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Pussy Riot member released from prison
- Pancho Claus: A Tex-Mex Santa from the South Pole
- Taiwan's jobless rate drops in November (update)
- Brits, Canadians still in SSudan city US evacuated
- All forms of love need to be respected: pop diva A-mei
- Average real monthly salary in Taiwan falls to 15-year low
- Attack kills NATO soldier in eastern Afghanistan
- Rodman leaves NKorea without word if he met leader
- A Mideast crossroads gets the Christmas spirit
- Pacers firm up NBA East lead by beating Celtics
- Taiwan seeking to sign bilateral investment agreement with U.K.
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Pakistan's Shehzad fined for pushing Dilshan
- Crackdown stymies China church's Christmas meeting
- Israel: Rocket from Gaza hits Israel; no injuries
- President's trip to Honduras still under evaluation: vice minister
- 4 missing after Taiwanese fishing boat catches fire
- Fledgling party to form government in Delhi
- Plane wing clips building at Johannesburg airport
- In aging China, old woman sues children for care
- Hsinchu, Changhua have worst-polluted coastlines in Taiwan: study
- Premier League all set for festive fixture pileup
- Facial masks 2013 bestsellers in online store
- Man throws 3-year-old son, himself off NYC roof
- Australian Standings, SOC
- Australian Results, SOC
- Weirather follows in family's Olympic tradition
- Taiwan shares close at 7-week high
- Chinese vineyard owner dies in Bordeaux crash
- Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso has burst eardrum
- Ex-UK minister jailed for fudging expenses
- Militant group in Egypt's Sinai warns military
- Earthquake rumbles off Guam
- Neglected elderly Australian endures brutal end
- Syrian activists raise Aleppo death toll to 65
- Strategic UAV development program proceeding smoothly: official
- Seismic activity felt on Spanish volcanic island
- UAE sentences American to 1 year in parody video
- Former head planner of Keelung Rubber Duck display warned
- Saudi sentences protester to 30 years over Bahrain
- 7 Poles on trial over fight with Mexican cadets
- Officials: Attacks west of Baghdad kill 8 troops
- Trade-in-goods pact talks with China could finish by mid-2014
- Bahrain acquits police officers accused of torture
- Seasonal lull pushes Poland's jobless higher
- Italy pledges to fix standards for refugee centers
- Greek policeman kills himself after fatal accident
- Andres Iniesta signs with Barcelona until 2018
- Thai police find bomb on parked truck near station
- Utah's same-sex marriage ban returns to court
- Tour de France champion Froome signs new Sky deal
- Indonesia warns local chief who blocked airport
- Judge indicted for corruption, influence peddling
- Acer appoints TSMC executive as new CEO
- Lawrence beats Cyrus, Netflix for top entertainer
- Suzuki earns spot on Japanese Olympic team
- Taoyuan Airport prepares to welcome year's 30 millionth guest
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- West Ham defender Tomkins charged with assault
- US consumer spending up 0.5 percent in November
- US futures up in usually unhurried holiday week
- A chronology of those who died in 2013
- Israel's parliament bans Christmas tree display
- Kidnapping victim thanks helper for securing release
- Greater Taipei to see cold, wet Christmas Eve
- Crude oil holds above $99 a barrel amid US hopes
- Pixies to perform in Israel
- Taiwanese businessmen complain of China rights infringement
- Talk of the Day -- Should Taiwan dollar depreciate?
- Commercial turnover on track to hit record high for year
- Jos. A. Bank turns down Men's Wearhouse offer
- Kuwait Cabinet resigns before reshuffle
- 2 people lynched in Central African Republic
- Libyan interim parliament extends mandate by year
- US stocks edge higher at beginning of holiday week
- US man in drug website case wants his bitcoin back
- Kidnapping victim's brother talks details of 'happy ending' to ordeal
- Ruling party wins majority in Mauritanian poll
- Mackay's attempts to meet Cardiff owner rejected
- Brazil floods force more than 40,000 to flee homes
- Hospital: Reputed Montreal mob boss Rizzuto dead
- Stocks rise to start off a slow holiday week
- Man United midfielder Fellaini facing 6 weeks out
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - December 24
- Taiwan plans to sell fewer government bonds in Q1 2014
- ASE and TSMC and the wisdom of going green
- Powerful bomb hits Egypt police station, kills 14
- Taiwan ex-transportation minister prepares hunger strike
- Fines coming for mixing cell phones and bikes, autos
- Lawmakers pass laws to regulate cyclists
- Prosecutors raid Taipei DORTS in fraud case
- New Immigrants strive for seeking recognitions of Taiwanese
- Poll predicts tough mayoral race in New Taipei City
- Control Yuan report calls for rethink of All-Volunteer Force
- Cathay Financial forecasts a better GDP growth to 2.93% next year
- Unauthorized Rubber Duck lookalikes in Keelung to be withdrawn
- Same-sex couples married in Christian church
- Spanish tennis player receives 5-year fixing ban
- Report: 2 killed in Turkish tugboat accident
- Ringing the bells of Bethlehem a fading tradition
- Nigerian leader denies corruption, death squads
- Mozambique opposition Renamo boycotts peace talks
- Diomedes Diaz, star of Colombian vallenato, dies
- Saudi 2014 budget to grow, records 2013 surplus
- CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW announces strong financial results for the nine-month period of 2013 under the international financial rep
- Mormon-centric Utah epicenter for US food storage
- Rifle designer Mikhail Kalashnikov dead at 94
- Mozambique pilot crashed plane as suicide, friend
- UN names new climate envoys from Ghana, Norway
- Venezuela unveils new tourist currency exchange
- Apollo 8 astronaut marks 1968 broadcast to earth
- American warns World Cup fans about Brazil police
- Apple strikes deal to bring iPhone to China Mobile
- Chronology of news events in 2013
- Afghans get official meeting after night outdoors
- 'Fast & Furious 7' delayed until April 2015
- Putin frees his enemies as part of Sochi spin
- NASA: Christmas Eve spacewalk should finish repair
- 5 ways Fed's influence has expanded over 100 years
- Ex-Tiffany exec sentenced to year in prison
- AP: Narrow ruling rejects Ohio gay marriage ban
- US moves troops in prep for more action in S Sudan
- Headphones, speakers top gift lists
- Fired Guam prison guards deny using stun guns
- Low-key Obama aide at center of secret Iran talks
- Abbas says Jesus was a 'Palestinian messenger'
- UN seeks to increase peacekeeping force in S Sudan
- IUSA Mexico and EnVerv Announce Their Collaboration on a Range of Smart Meters & Related Products
- Ho Ho Holy: 2 popes exchange Christmas greetings
- Long-time Palestinian hunger striker released
- Gunmen abduct Lebanese man in north Nigeria
- Bolivia's president criticizes American's escape
- French train with nuclear waste derails; no leak
- Stock market resolutions for 2014
- Predictions from market experts for 2014
- Doctors: Heart problems can jump this time of year
- UN backs Iran going to Syria peace conference
- Ex-Argentine leader De la Rua innocent of bribery
- Review: Options for watching TV on the road
- Horseback protesters urge France: No new taxes
- No contest: Miley was our 2013 pop-culture queen
- $0.60 for cake: Al-Qaida records every expense
- Greek Results, SOC
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Colombia downplays report of CIA covert program
- Tiger fatally mauls mate at San Diego Zoo
- Report: Brazil crane operator worked 18 days
- Switzerland names Petkovic to coach national team
- Malta revives plan to sell citizenship
- Rates at weekly US Treasury auction mixed
- Oil response firm to help clean up Trinidad mess
- Washington state governor met with Airbus CEO
- Oil slips below $99 a barrel
- Q&A: Ben Stiller dreams of a shift with 'Mitty'
- Review: Pomp, amoral 'Wolf of Wall Street' is rich
- Disney elects Twitter's Jack Dorsey to board
- Gold on track for first annual loss since 2000
- Washington state governor met with Airbus exec
- UK finally pardons computer pioneer Alan Turing
- Document: Israeli Mossad trained Mandela
- Accused Indian diplomat now registered at UN
- Wanderers beat Central Coast 2-0 in A-League
- Tottenham appoints Sherwood as head coach
- Conservatives to rule with Greens in German state
- Notre Dame's request for injunction rejected
- Arsenal, Chelsea draw 0-0 in Premier League
- US opposes later deadline for Boston bomb suspect
- Hyundai, Kia to pay millions in fuel settlement
- Death Valley puts brakes on running, cycling races
- 7 constables charged with extortion in Jamaica
- Nicaragua returns 18 fake journalists to Mexico
- Fight over US 'possum drop' event back in court
- Judge: US 'possum drop' allowed to go on
- Last-minute insurance shoppers get 1-day extension
- Woman found hacked in suitcase in Mexico City
- Vegas casinos draw tourists with holiday exhibits
- 5 ways Fed's influence has expanded over 100 years
- Suspect in 1986 New Mexico death arrested in Texas
- Candlestick stadium chief stays focused on finale
- ECU wears down Ohio in Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl
- PR senators debate changes to teacher pensions
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Holiday lights: New views of Saturn and its moons
- Review: Fine detail, little spark in Fiennes film
- 'The Hobbit' tops 'Anchorman 2' at box office
- SanFran makes pitch for America's Cup to return
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Pace of drop in El Salvador killings slows
- $40 million fund created for Bangladesh victims
- NSA leaker: 'Mission's already accomplished'
- 2013 brings half-million independent Chinese travelers to Taiwan
- Haddin: no let-up from Australia in Ashes series
- Bangkok commuters stymied by skytrain failure
- Rain forecast for Christmas Eve
- Skytrain failure disrupts Bangkok traffic
- Chinese rate spike stirs anxiety
- Shares of Acer jump on management reshuffle
- Foreign ministry to subsidize Taiwan trip for custody battle boy
- 'Beyond Beauty' continues soaring at box office
- 49ers beat Falcons 34-24 to clinch playoff berth
- China investigates vaccine maker after baby deaths
- Taiwan shares close down 0.07%
- Oil prices edge further below $99
- Saxophonist Yusef Lateef dies at age 93
- California family celebrates 3 heart transplants
- NBA Capsules
- Indonesia cave reveals history of ancient tsunamis
- AU peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic
- Kidnap victim's brother gives wide-ranging interview
- 2 Pussy Riot members reunited after leaving prison
- Last-minute insurance shoppers get 1-day extension
- Bomb keeps Musharraf from treason case hearing
- Local bourse ends flat ahead of 8,500 points
- Officials sent to learn more about Taiwanese held in Bangladesh
- NHL Capsules
- Fubon Financial shares down despite China approval of buy-in
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Hon Hai undecided on plant locations: Indonesian minister
- Utah turns to higher court to halt gay marriage
- Heat beats Hawks in overtime to boost lead
- TSMC's Rick Tsai appointed to chair Chunghwa Telecom
- Cat-abusing woman to be investigated for animal cruelty
- Death Valley puts brakes on running, cycling races
- Nigerian extremists abduct soldiers' wives, kids
- NY man's 10,607 video games secure Guinness title
- Economic Daily News: Value creation crucial for hi-tech companies
- Taoyuan Airport greets 30 millionth passengers for 2013
- Stricter cycling law clears legislative floor
- Talk of the Day -- Goal of all-volunteer force in limbo?
- China pastor's supporters beaten on Christmas Eve
- Menicon, Azabu University, and Yokohama City University Identify the Glaucoma Susceptibility Gene SRBD1 in Dogs
- Sharks win 5-4 thriller against Avalanche
- Hundreds of thousands without power in Canada, US
- Storm problems hit Gatwick aiport, much of Britain
- Iran parliament mulls changing country's capital
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Children's footwear found to contain endocrine disruptors
- Manning says TD record is temporary in today's NFL
- Churches offer 'Blue Christmas' for those in need
- Tunisia sets Jan. 14 deadline for new constitution
- Russia buys $3 billion worth Ukrainian bonds
- Peace talks in Belfast fail to reach deal
- Car sales up more than 46% in December
- In typhoon's wake, Christmas infused with tragedy
- ASE vows better environmental protection after plant shutdown
- Iraq's defense minister unhurt in roadside bombing
- Russia closes criminal case of Greenpeace activist
- Swansea to be without forward Michu for 6 weeks
- Bosnia: Protests delay destruction of crime scene
- Japanese edible-gift maker looks to listing in Taiwan
- New MRT line carries over 10 million passengers in first month
- South Sudan troops sitting outside rebel-held city
- Taiwanese, Chinese police bust online gambling ring
- Taiwan's car market enjoys warm sales before year-end
- Discovery Channel show features Taiwanese technology innovation
- Israel: Gaza sniper fire wounds worker at border
- Taiwan open on overseas cooperation in free economic pilot zone
- Over 60% of businesses in Taiwan plan to raise pay in 2014: poll
- Freeways NT$0.9 per km over Lunar New Year; night travel toll-free
- New Syrian airstrikes kill at least 15 in Aleppo
- 200 more wounded in 4 days in C. African Republic
- Ex-head of Islamic Police of Gao captured in Mali
- Nepal Maoists agree to join newly elected assembly
- Preacher in Jordan trial appeals on Syria jihadis
- Astronauts make rare Christmas Eve spacewalk
- Singer A-mei's manager threatens legal action over online attacks
- Luxgen sales expected to double next year
- Crowds gather in Bethlehem for Christmas
- UN finds mass grave with 75 bodies in South Sudan
- Ice storm leaves 370,000 without power in US
- Taipower plans to build receiving station to cut costs
- Notorious Belgian murderer dies in prison
- India vs. SA: Who earns more from the draw?
- Model Lin Chi-ling pleased with response to charity calendars in China
- Palau's president thanks Taiwan for typhoon relief
- US durable goods orders jumped 3.5 pct. in Nov.
- German far-right steps up anti-refugee protests
- Strong winds crush boy, delay Paris flights
- Futures edge higher following durable goods report
- Khodorkovsky applies for visa to Switzerland
- Over 60% of people want renegotiated service trade agreement: poll
- AWOL officer to be deported from U.K. after Christmas holiday
- US expand probe into Mercedes tail light problem
- Turkey signals Cabinet change over graft scandal
- Arsenio Hall uninjured in minor car accident
- Commander visits US troops in Afghanistan
- Brazil police free kidnapped lottery prize winner
- US stocks edge higher in early trading
- US sales of new homes slipped 2.1 percent in Nov.
- Italy expects rapid fix to blocked Congo adoptions
- Text of pope's Christmas Eve prepared homily
- UK sends diplomat to South Sudan
- UN increases troops in South Sudan to 12,500
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - December 25
- New Year’s Eve celebrations at Grand Hyatt Taipei
- Chen Chu urges Taipei not to sacrifice South’s environment
- 2 former DORTS officials face detention
- Lee Yuan-tse: It’s not saving the world, it’s saving ourselves
- Taichung Mayor Jason Hu under threat from DPP: Poll
- Apple fined NT$20 million for hands-on Taiwan iPhone contract pricing
- New immigrant shares her life experience in Taiwan
- Yunlin County chief supports Tsai for president
- Taiwan president wants to attend 2014 Beijing APEC summit
- Cold surge to hit Thurs, but temperatures to rise before New Year
- Yuanshan Tunnel to become new historical museum in Taipei
- Review: Reeves comes off bogus in 'Ronin'
- Puerto Rico Senate approves teacher pension change
- Jerry Jones: Romo could be cleared to face Eagles
- Champagne widows stamped grand legacy on wine
- Italy: Kazakh dissident's family returns to Europe
- Employers step in to prevent worker burnout
- Winter storm delays flights, kills 5 in UK, France
- US vets return to streets to reach the homeless
- Yemen agrees on new political map
- Liverpool rises to the top of the league
- AmEx will pay at least $75.7M in settlement
- Korean noodle shop helps Memphis break character
- Debbie Allen's twist on 'The Nutcracker' wins
- Heavy rains cause flooding in eastern Caribbean
- Snowden to address Brits in Christmas program
- Korean noodle shop helps Memphis break character
- Debbie Allen's twist on 'The Nutcracker' wins
- US stocks edge higher in midday trading
- The race of Jesus: Unknown, yet powerful
- A year in golf: Tales from the Tour
- Monster looks to rebuild brand after loss of Beats
- PM: Don't expect "millions of Romanians" in 2014
- Tiger's year measured in world ranking points
- NY lawyer: Mistake made in India diplomat's arrest
- US stocks edge higher ahead of Christmas holiday
- US man dressed as Santa Claus shot with pellet gun
- Shawn Thornton's 15-game suspension upheld
- Paul Pierce fined $15,000 for foul on George Hill
- Review: 'Grudge Match' is no knockout
- Police: Nevada hospital gunman was urology patient
- NFL homecomings geared toward alumni
- Hospital wraps newborns in Christmas stockings
- Fulham completes loan for Clint Dempsey
- Crime bosses convicted in Macedonia gambling sweep
- Oil, copper rise on positive signs on US economy
- Bad luck, bad play leave NBA weak Christmas slate
- Buenos Aires power grid fails in 100-degree temps
- Oil, copper rise on positive signs on US economy
- Spain king: Millions need unemployment relief
- Mosquito-borne virus spreads to Martinique
- Saipan immigration document fraud case overturned
- Snowden 'an indoor cat' in Moscow, says he's 'won'
- Uruguay President Mujica signs marijuana law
- Bill Clinton to match gifts to family's foundation
- Marty and Leo team up again for 'Wolf'
- Queen's Christmas message: time to reflect
- Pope carries baby Jesus statue on Christmas Eve
- Making raped teens relive trauma works, study says
- Roger Federer says another child on the way in '14
- Judge rules against BP in spill settlement dispute
- Health care site put to the test as deadline nears
- 5 dead in Canada after ice storm knocks out power
- BlackBerry co-founder trims stake after huge loss
- Ice storm leaves 500K without power in US, Canada
- Federal court: No halt to gay marriages in Utah
- US appeals court: No halt to gay marriages in Utah
- Not much fun as captain Cook marks 29th birthday
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Drummer Ricky Lawson, 59, dies after aneurism
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Government body grim on Taiwan military prospects
- 5 Things to Know about the Sydney to Hobart race
- Scandal-scarred ex-NY Gov. Spitzer's marriage over
- Three earthquakes jolt eastern Taiwan
- Astronauts complete rare Christmas Eve spacewalk
- China jails dad who tried to kill kid with needles
- Michelle Obama tracks Santa's sleigh over Africa
- US Christmas display prompts emergency response
- 24 military officers to be promoted: defense ministry
- Innolux, AUO shares up on forecast for 4K2K TV shipment growth
- Aerial filmmaker Chi Po-lin moves mountains, people with images
- Tanaka's team says he can seek career in MLB
- Argentine leader's new style isn't fixing economy
- Taiwan shares close up 0.20%
- Thai prime minister proposes reform council
- Another court defeat for Utah on gay marriage
- Activists: Ruling on gays hurts HIV fight in India
- Manufacturing sector index shows signs of weakening
- Tablets a hit with kids, but experts worry
- Oregon St. tops Boise St. 38-23 in Hawaii Bowl
- Apple fined NT$20 million for Fair Trade Act violation
- 2 Turkish Cabinet ministers resign
- AIT unaware bullets were found near its office: spokesman
- Local bourse ends higher on Wall Street gains, but turnover falls
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Years after holiday slayings, traditions help heal
- Taiwan, Japan to hold 2nd fishery commission meeting
- Politics colors Russian criminal cases
- Mary Barra, a child of GM, prepares to lead it
- China Times: Stalled service pact hurts Taiwan's competitiveness
- Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
- Panasonic Has Launched a "Cut Out the Darkness" Project to Deliver Solar Lanterns and Shades to Non-Electrified Regions Based on
- US Embassy in Kabul attacked on Christmas Day
- Police watchdog under siege in Ukraine amid unrest
- Officials: Car bomb kills 15 near Baghdad church
- Rights group opposes use of animals in rabies vaccine research
- Government urged to reward companies that give pay hikes
- Russia drops charges vs 16 Greenpeace activists
- Egypt official: Suicide bomber behind deadly blast
- 428 additional cross-strait flights to run during Spring Festival
- Taiwan's top negotiator to China to visit Guangdong
- Worshippers rejoice in Jesus' Bethlehem birthplace
- Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to bat in 4th ODI
- UN in South Sudan denies report of mass grave
- Cyclists from U.S. spread holiday cheer with charity island loop
- GTSM to launch incubation board Jan. 3
- Apple fined NT$20 million for Fair Trade Act violation (update)
- Monascus products found to have compounds that curb diabetes
- Queen Elizabeth II attends Christmas service
- Research group lowers 2014 economic growth forecast to 2.72%
- Kallis to retire from tests after India series
- Text of pope's Christmas message
- 5 things to know about the Premier League
- Zimbabwe face gloomy holidays
- Syria signs oil exploration deal with Russian firm
- Non parlo italiano: Iranian busted for using fake Italian passport
- 2-year renovation starts for Capitol's famous dome
- Another court defeat for Utah on gay marriage
- Talk of the Day -- Phablets market share to expand to 40%
- Russia earmarks extra $50M for Sochi Olympics
- Death toll in Brazil floods rises to 32
- Taiwan still pushing for Ma's attendance at APEC: official
- President looks forward to upcoming meeting between officials
- Sluggish economy tops DPP's 'top-10 public grievances' list
- Sri Lanka bowled out for 225
- Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Merchandise 'likely' not violating Rubber Duck rights: official
- Four-wicket Ajmal restricts Sri Lanka to 225
- Former IOC executive Gunnar Ericsson dies at 94
- Proposal to use beagles in rabies virus experiment approved
- High-profile Chinese philanthropist to invest in Taiwan next year
- Eight Indonesian fishermen indicted for manslaughter
- Migrant boat capsizes in Turks and Caicos Islands
- AP Exclusive: Al-Qaida leader targeting UN workers
- Russia grants $2 billion loan to Belarus
- Baseball film 'Kano' to be promoted at New Year events
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - December 26
- Pay raise for all-volunteer force starts January 1st (Update)
- MOEA inspection team: no ‘secret’ pipes at ASE
- Fines hiked for mixing domestic, imported rice
- Japan PM's visit to controversial shrine regrettable: minister
- Tainan City Government held ceremony for celebrating International Migrants Day on Dec 16
- Draft of special rules for FEPZs gets the green light
- Ma Ying-jeou calls for re-drawing of ADIZs
- Aunt indicted in infant’s death from excess sodium intake
- Taiwan Central Bank leaves interest rates unchanged
- Recall KMT lawmaker moves forward
- DPP rejects freeze of Taiwan Independence clause
- Taiwan TV shopping channel to open in Thailand next year
- Spain: Fire guts 12th century Christian sanctuary
- AP Exclusive: Al-Qaida leader targeting UN workers
- Mapuche leader found dead in reservoir she opposed
- Migrants die as boat capsizes off Turks and Caicos
- Tajikistan: Ex-govt minister jailed for 26 years
- Activists say 2013 dark year for Saudi rights
- AP PHOTOS: Christmas celebrated near and far
- Plushenko to aim for team event in Sochi
- 3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at US strip club
- Christmas deliveries delayed at UPS, FedEx
- Iran lawmakers introduce uranium-enrichment bill
- Gay marriage's latest frontier: US state courts
- US bill seeks to boost foreign adoptions
- Israeli actors sit out show at settlement theater
- US suit over stop for Arabic flashcards rejected
- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Result
- Hafeez leads Pakistan to victory over Sri Lanka
- Official: Israel plans new settlement construction
- 8 die in heavy rains, floods on island of Dominica
- Former NBA player proposes new Vegas Strip arena
- Record-breaking work displayed at Portland museum
- Seattle building that burned was site of massacre
- Surfers dressed as Santa Claus gather in Florida
- No Kobe on Christmas; says recovery is 'slow'
- US: Immigrant detainee data can't be produced fast
- Alaskan to lead Canada firm overseeing gold mine
- Australia wins toss, bowls in 4th Ashes test
- Crowds relive Washington's 1776 river crossing
- 1st ODI: West Indies win toss, bowl vs New Zealand
- 3 children die in Louisiana mobile home fire
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Taiwan shares open almost flat
- England 71-1 at lunch on day 1 of 4th Ashes test
- NBA Capsules
- Japanese prime minister to visit Yasukuni shrine
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Defending champion Wild Oats XI takes early lead
- China marks Mao's birthday with controlled tribute
- 6 weeks to Sochi & 1st women's ski jumping event
- Las Vegas cab driver finds $300K in back seat
- Economic Daily News: Prepare for risk of housing market downturn
- China estimates 2013 growth slowed to 7.6 percent
- China Airlines named best carrier in North Asia
- Catcher's new China plan aimed at cutting costs: analyst
- Asian markets mixed as trading resumes
- New Zealand out for 156 in 1st ODI vs. West Indies
- Taiwan warns travelers to Colombia after robbery
- Bullet train prices may drop: high speed rail official
- EOC Limited: COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF SJR MARINE (L) LTD (
- Garment workers rally against Cambodia government
- 6 more Apache choppers to arrive Jan. 2: Defense Ministry
- Health care divides some Republican Senate rivals
- Ice storm leaves many without power in US, Canada
- US drone strike in Pakistan kills 3 militants
- Taiwan shares close up 0.21%
- US: Immigrant detainee data can't be provided fast
- MCG crowd breaks test attendance world record
- Suit over US stop for Arabic flashcards tossed
- Taiwanese research sheds light on planet formation
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Central bank meeting to focus on interest rates, home market
- President reaffirms plan for all-volunteer military
- Bomb threat causes delay on budget airline
- Crude oil prices edge further above $99
- Widow of China's purged leader dies at age 95
- Heat beats Lakers 101-95 for 6th straight victory
- UN: Aid agencies need $166 million in South Sudan
- Ethnic traditions vanishing as Myanmar opens up
- Local bourse closes up, shy of 8,500 points
- String of Palestinian attacks has Israel jittery
- West Indies beat NZ by 2 wickets in 1st ODI
- Philippine police arrest Abu Sayyaf militant
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- India wins toss, bats in 2nd test v South Africa
- Explosion hits bus in Egyptian capital, wounding 5
- 2 Italian tourists found dead in Nepal hotel
- Government sets 2014 growth target of 3.2%
- St. Kitts and Nevis to issue stamps marking ties with Taiwan
- King Kallis, the quiet conqueror set to retire
- American held in Pakistan calls on Obama to help
- In-form Hafeez recalled to Pakistan test team
- Charity raising money for poor families with foreign spouses
- Central bank leaves key interest rates unchanged
- Reconstructive surgery success for Manila hostage crisis victim
- Survey shows employers remain cautious about hiring
- Filipino energy chief offers to quit
- Bangladesh deploys army to help handle Jan. 5 vote
- Fatal fire again highlights Senegal child beggary
- South Africa vs. India scores
- Russia: Arafat's death not caused by radiation
- India solid at start of 2nd test against SAfrica
- South Africa vs. India scoreboard
- Turkish PM says he is target of graft probe
- Activists: Syria will let food into rebel town
- First Greenpeace activist allowed to leave Russia
- Woman charged with murdering infant niece through salt poisoning
- Indian court rejects prosecution of PM candidate
- Brisbane increases lead in A-League
- Israeli parliament speaker: Christmas tree offends
- Pope prays for Christians persecuted for faith
- Soothsayer failed to foresee arson attack; prison for perpetrator
- Military acquires submarine-launched Harpoon missiles
- Philippine rebels vow to build 25,000-strong force
- 5 free things to do on your next trip to Atlanta
- Car tries to force French presidential gate
- Cabinet approves draft bill on free economic pilot zones
- Taiwan's consumer goods exports to China increase sharply
- Lufthansa walkout hits flights at Paris airport
- Wang, Zhang will not discuss cross-strait leaders' summit: MAC
- Taiwan ATM cards soon to be accepted in China
- Valencia hires Juan Pizzi as new coach
- 6 Chadian peacekeepers killed in C. African Repub.
- Weekly US jobless claims drop 42K to 338K
- Thirty-six Taiwanese tourists fall ill in South Korea
- Intel invests in Taiwan supplier of wearable, car applications
- eBay ranks Taiwan as No. 6 in Greater China for overseas sales
- Court orders new election in divided Israeli city
- Mentally ill and their backers fill US orchestra
- US stock futures edge higher on jobs data
- Funeral held for British doctor who died in Syria
- Talk of the Day -- AsusTek wins order for 3rd generation Nexus
- Spain: Tax cuts in 2014 for low-income earners
- Manchester United fights back to beat Hull 3-2
- Ukraine leader warns defiant regions amid protests
- Morocco dismantles terror cell in several cities
- Taiwanese singer dedicates song to panda cub
- US stocks inch up in early trading; T-Mobile up
- 'American Hustle' a portrait of swank '70s fashion
- LA airport shooting suspect to be arraigned
- Ma's APEC comments spark war of words across partisan lines
- Surprise proposal stirs DPP China policy debate
- Army helps flood victims in southeastern Brazil
- LA airport shooting suspect to be arraigned
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - December 27
- The Pearl.S Foundation holds feast party for new immigrants
- Poor air quality forecast through Sunday
- UDN Poll: Chen Chu leads rival in Kaohsiung
- 9 indicted in HTC industrial espionage case
- What the governor of Tokyo teaches us
- Taiwan premier testifies at Huang court case
- Prosecutors question ASE chairman
- TSMC seeks legal action against an infringement claim
- DPP divided on Taiwan Independence freeze
- Websites try to fight nasty comments, anonymity
- Silviniaco Conti wins King George VI Chase
- Posting period for Japanese pitcher Tanaka starts
- 9 dead in Siberian plane crash
- Iraqi officials: US sending Hellfire missiles
- Columbus Blue Jackets sign Oliver Bjorkstrand
- Vegas mall's outdoor Christmas tree catches fire
- LeBron James wins AP Male Athlete of the Year
- Libyan army officer killed in drive-by shooting
- Walcott's double gives Arsenal win 3-1 at West Ham
- US stocks inch up in midday trading; T-Mobile up
- Chelsea beats Swansea 1-0 in Premier League
- Calif. schools prepare for transgender rights law
- Suit: IPO bad for Empire State Building investors
- Search scaled back in Turks and Caicos capsizing
- Southampton crush Cardiff 3-0 in EPL
- Sunderland stuns Everton 1-0 in Premier League
- Tottenham held 1-1 by West Brom in Premier League
- Newcastle beats stoke 5-1 in Premier League
- Palace last-gasp goal hands Villa 4th loss in row
- Arsenal, Man United come from behind to win in EPL
- McDonald's closes employee website amid criticism
- Argentina: 70 injured in carnivorous fish attack
- World's hottest pepper is grown in US
- Fulham beats Norwich 2-1 in Premier League
- Tsonga beats Murray in Abu Dhabi
- UN expects reinforcements in S Sudan in 48 hours
- Arsenal, Man United come from behind to win in EPL
- US court reverses church official's conviction
- Police: Bomb blast kills 5, wounds 6 in India
- Hand, face transplants regulated like other organs
- Teens' thievery turns tragic for Honduran cop
- Hand, face transplants regulated like other organs
- Negredo gives Man City 2-1 victory over Liverpool
- Suspect in LA airport shooting pleads not guilty
- Congolese, UN take back town from Ugandan rebels
- Packers' Rodgers back, to start Bears game
- 'Booty Call,' 'Above the Rim' director dies at 54
- Closing the chapter: 2013 lessons for investors
- 'American Hustle' a portrait of swank '70s fashion
- Mississippi children learn with blues curriculum
- Money market fund assets rose $22.09 billion
- Crude oil prices edge further above $99
- Obama signs sweeping defense bill
- Delta to honor extremely cheap mistake fares
- Obama signs bipartisan budget deal easing cuts
- Better news on US job market sends stocks higher
- Celtic beats St Johnstone to stay 11 points clear
- Family disputes claims in Norman Rockwell book
- Starting from scratch at US speedskating trials
- Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza
- Obama signs bipartisan budget deal, defense bill
- Online shopping grows, with some growing pains
- Silver, platinum end higher; Oil climbs near $100
- Police file to be released on Newtown shooting
- Silver, platinum end higher; Oil climbs near $100
- Venus Williams feeling fit, healthy for new season
- Venezuela's homicide rate rises, NGO's report says
- Average US 30-year mortgage rises to 4.48 pct.
- NBA: Blake Griffin shouldn't have been ejected
- Obama sends wishes to those celebrating Kwanzaa
- Perpetual Loyal holds Sydney to Hobart race lead
- England all out for 255 in 4th Ashes test
- Taiwan shares open marginally higher
- Japan's economy continues to recover
- Beechcraft to be bought by Cessna parent company
- 'Knockout game' attack leads to hate crime charge
- Reports: Bus plunge kills 25 in Thailand
- United Daily News: Beijing cannot easily say 'no' to Ma-Xi meeting
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- NYC mother: 19-year-old daughter killed in Jamaica
- Okinawa governor approves relocation of US base
- Tommy Robredo out of Hopman Cup with arm injury
- Property stocks down on report of falling home prices in Taipei
- Singing in the cold: Bruno preps for Super Bowl
- Consumer confidence drops in December
- Icebound ship in Antarctica edges closer to rescue
- Lack of customers dooms many Cuban businesses
- Taiwan shares close up 0.57%
- Taiwan-Singapore economic pact clears Legislature
- Official business behind him, Obama looks to 2014
- Obama signs bipartisan budget deal, defense bill
- Asian News Digest, AS
- India gold tax hits bridal budgets; smuggling up
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Utah State beats N.Illinois in Poinsettia Bowl
- Asian markets mostly up in year-end push
- HTC executives indicted for leaking trade secrets
- Business leaders hail Taiwan dollar depreciation
- Thai army chief urges calm in political dispute
- Afghan triumph highlights mixed year for Asia
- NBA Capsules
- Palestinians urge US to block new settlements
- Local bourse ends above 8,500 points
- U.S. dollar closes lower in Taipei forex
- Strong explosion shakes Lebanese capital
- Saudi Arabia reports 1 more death from new virus
- UN: 120,000 people displaced by S Sudan violence
- US church official seeks bail; conviction quashed
- Prosecutors summon ASE executives in pollution case
- GM to recall 1.5M cars in China to replace bracket
- Blazers beat Clippers 116-112 in overtime
- Python kills security guard near Bali luxury hotel
- Anderson finds form despite having "terrible" day
- Iran says it is developing new centrifuges
- China jails city workers over fruit seller's death
- DPP head rejects call to 'freeze' independence platform
- Taipei lowers free flu vaccination minimum age to 55
- HTC executives indicted for leaking trade secrets (update)
- Okinawa governor gives go-ahead for new US base
- Cambodian garment workers block traffic over pay
- Suicide car bomb targets foreign forces in Kabul
- Chinese boat detained for poaching in Kinmen waters
- Win or go home for Packers, Bears, Eagles, Cowboys
- Turkey: army wants to stay out politics
- Humble Panthers LB Kuechly earning respect, honors
- UN condemns attack on Iranian dissident group
- Pakistan wins toss, elects to bat
- Bayern loans defender Jan Kirchhoff to Schalke
- Key interest rates expected to remain low next year
- TSMC to resort to legal action against Tela's accusations
- Immigration fears spark political firestorm in UK
- Action star Jet Li treated for overactive thyroid
- Prosecutors release ASE officials after questioning
- Panda family 'training' to meet public
- A look at recent assassinations in Lebanon
- Bosnian police arrests 7 war crimes suspects
- Taiwan hopes to continue international disaster relief: president
- Blood center calls for donation of rare blood types
- Egypt: Police clash with pro-Morsi protesters
- 5 things to know about the Premier League
- Premier makes court appearance as witness in Huang Shyh-ming case
- As Manila's 'nearest friend,' Taiwan had responsibility to help: Ma
- Philippines probing drug link to Mexican cartel
- India's Modi: I acted swiftly to halt 2002 riots
- Police file on US school shooting to be released
- Bad weather blamed for 2 deaths in Spain
- Gas explosion at mall in southwest China kills 4
- India police charge 6 in gang rape of young woman
- Skybox Imaging Captures World
- Pussy Riot still want to topple Putin
- 2 peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
- Deserts Chang adds second concert in Taipei, hopeful for Beijing
- South Africa vs India Scores
- Career NY stage actor makes Met debut
- SA finds life in pitch to stunt India progress
- Balloting begins! Oscar nominations voting starts
- Floods kill 41 people in southeastern Brazil
- New freeway toll collection system symbolically inaugurated
- Getting a passport could become easier in Taiwan
- Cold spell brings snow to Taiwan's mountains
- Syrian troops ambush and kill dozens of rebels
- Taiwan could see a drier start to 2014
- Premier League club Cardiff fires manger Mackay
- Kidnapped Lebanese found in north Nigerian city
- Talk of the Day -- Cold rainy weather fuels online retail sales
- US stock futures edge higher in quiet session
- 3rd spacewalk in a week at space station
- Writer: China detains Tibetan monk and supporters
- DPP lawmaker defends proposal to free independence platform
- Police: 4 civilians killed in rebel clash in India
- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Scores
- Artillery hits funeral tent in Yemen, killing 13
- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Police: 4 civilians killed in rebel clash in India
- Wife of Kazakh dissident back in Rome
- Malinga's 4-57 helps bowl out Pakistan for 232
- US stocks, bond yields edge higher in early trade
- A look at South Sudan, young but restive country
- Greenpeace activists returning home
- Brazil police find wanted man at dump
- Brazil tribunal keeps Fluminense in 1st division
- Nadal loses to Ferrer in Abu Dhabi
- Beechcraft to be bought by Cessna parent company
- Hollywood struggles vs. new film meccas overseas
- China formalizes easing of one-child policy
- SID denies wiretaps on top DPP lawmaker
- Taiwan Independence freeze is not DPP consensus: Su
- Brazil tribunal keeps Fluminense in 1st division
- As new film meccas flourish, artists become nomads
- Russia: Syria weapons deadline won't be met
- Zimbabwe man fistfights crocodile to save child
- Bundesliga club Hannover fires coach Mirko Slomka
- UEFA's Platini says it's clear he's not popular
- Boston Marathon bombing AP sports story of year
- Cleaning homes with meth labs a growing industry
- Push to recruit Arab Christians into Israeli army
- Cowboys' Romo has surgery, out for Eagles finale
- Bundesliga club Hannover fires coach Mirko Slomka
- NY judge rules NSA phone surveillance is legal
- FA charges Stoke manager Mark Hughes
- Roger Federer hires 'hero' Stefan Edberg as coach
- Stocks flat on Wall Street in quiet trading
- Greek prison system collapsing
- Greek prison system collapsing _ labeled 'inhuman'
- 2 dead in Russian car explosion
- 1.3 million losing unemployment benefits Saturday
- Montenegro newspaper offices targeted in blast
- Teens' thievery turns tragic for Honduran cop
- US military sex assault reports jump by 50 percent
- Target: Customers' encrypted PINs were obtained
- US boy, 9, is youngest to reach Aconcagua summit
- Upcoming events for 2014
- US boy, 9, is youngest to reach Aconcagua summit
- Venezuelans angered by delay in inflation report
- US: Israel to delay Palestinian prisoner release
- Targets in BP settlement inquiry assail findings
- Rival tablet manufacturers launch in Haiti
- California man pleads guilty to terror count
- Bahrain: 2 policemen wounded by homemade bomb
- Top business story in 2013: Booming stock markets
- Denver gives out recreational pot sales licenses
- Stock market resolutions for 2014
- Libya: Protesters rally against interim parliament
- Rights group: errors in Mexico migrant death probe
- Chandimal earns consolation win for Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 5th ODI
- Predictions from market experts for 2014
- Times Square's crystal ball gets gleaming new skin
- Romanian court rules against arrest of lawmaker
- Nuevo Mexico: 3 detenidos por fraude en licencias
- A look at al-Qaida's priorities through receipts
- CEO of Hyundai's North America operations resigns
- US deports fugitive wanted in Mexico for murder
- Britney Spears begins long-term Las Vegas gig
- Turkish Airlines employee stabbed in Libya
- Crude oil closes above $100 a barrel; Gold flat
- Hollywood poised for best-ever box-office year
- Oil closes above $100 on upbeat economic outlook
- Stocks end flat on Wall Street in quiet trading
- Britney Spears begins long-term Las Vegas gig
- Hollywood poised for best-ever box-office year
- Gambler rewards man who returned $300K left in cab
- Thunder's Westbrook out until after All-Star break
- ACLU urges NY judge to force release of documents
- CEO of Hyundai's North America operations resigns
- Bail hearing set for PA monsignor after reversal
- Hollywood struggles against new film meccas
- Predictions from market experts for 2014
- Union chief says Boeing's latest offer a $1B gain
- A&E reverses decision on 'Duck Dynasty' patriarch
- Rio hotels costlier for World Cup than Olympics
- Honduras police say heiress/spa owner slain
- Driver survives plunge off California cliff
- UN approves $5.53 billion budget for 2014-2015
- Mali plans to investigate ex-president for treason
- Australia out for 204 on 3rd day of 4th test
- Ashes: 4th test scoreboard
- Federer arrives for Brisbane International
- UN peacekeepers crack down on protest in Liberia
- Judge denies bail in alleged 'knockout game' case
- Darren Bravo out of WIndies' tour to New Zealand
- Zimbabwe's ambassador to Australia seeks asylum
- Shopping site lists top unconventional holiday gifts
- Venezuelan president promotes military rebels
- Fire on express train in India kills at least 15
- Taiwan opens health centers at airports to boost medical tourism
- US says Libya holding 4 military personnel
- Chiefs, 49ers get 8 players each for Pro Bowl
- China abolishes reeducation labor camps
- Wild Oats XI set to win 7th Sydney to Hobart
- Federal judge: NSA phone surveillance is legal
- Property developer plans NT$100 billion projects in 2014
- Denver gives out recreational pot sales licenses
- Delta wins orders from Malaysia for electric car power chargers
- Libya releases 4 US military personnel
- NHL Capsules
- Health liaison centers at airports can boost medical tourism: Ma
- NBA Capsules
- Drive-by shooting in eastern Libya kills officer
- 1 protester killed in new Thai political violence
- India's anti-graft party forms government in Delhi
- 4 killed as Iraqi troops arrest Sunni lawmaker
- Veiled Egyptian rapper speaks for women's rights
- Leasing revenue growth flat in October
- Taiwan sees mercury hit new low for the year
- Taiwan, Japan to continue fishery talks to resolve differences
- Gunmen kill anti-polio health worker in Pakistan
- Blackhawks storm to 7-2 win over Avalanche
- 3 Asian workers missing after Saudi oil rig sinks
- Thunder beats Bobcats to go top of NBA
- Macau welcomes Taiwan's expansion of university accreditation
- Washington beats BYU in Fight Hunger Bowl
- United Daily News: Reverse vicious cycle of defeatism
- Local bourse could steam ahead before Lunar New Year holiday
- Lyon reaches dual milestones in 4th Ashes test
- Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee elects new leader (update)
- Beijing bun shop gets China's president as diner
- Few voters in Nigerian state amid Islamic uprising
- A&E reverses decision on 'Duck Dynasty' patriarch
- Bundesbank chief presses Europe to pursue reforms
- Nigerian extremist: Allah says we must decapitate
- South Africa vs. India scores
- Jadeja strikes, South Africa 181-3 at lunch
- Accidental shot kills French paratrooper in Niger
- Suu Kyi's party to contest 2015 Myanmar elections
- Parents of Chinese students in Taiwan to be allowed short visits
- Bollywood actor Farooq Shaikh dies at age 65
- Death toll in Beirut blast rises to 7
- Lindell-Vikarby leads World Cup GS after 1st run
- Fighting continues in S Sudan despite cease-fire
- Western Sydney, Victory draw in A-League
- Paper conglomerate's biotech unit to launch listing on Jan. 17
- 45% support cross-strait service trade deal: MAC survey
- EU voices concern over Turkish graft scandal
- WCup Zagreb slaloms canceled due to warm weather
- China's Bitcoin ban benefits Taiwanese online shopping site
- Health liaison centers hoped to boost medical tourism
- Egyptian student dies during protests at campus
- Activists: Syrian airstrike kills 20 in Aleppo
- Sprinter Sacre to undergo heart tests
- Chinese city dismisses lawmakers over vote fraud
- Guay leads Bormio downhill training; Miller 5th
- Talk of the Day -- Wasteful reading promotion campaign?
- Taiwanese businesses see opportunity in China's new child policy
- Tightrope walker who tackled Grand Canyon dies
- First tenant at Yilan Science Park begins construction work
- Peace envoy back in Belfast for 2nd round of talks
- Lawmaker calls for revision on police hair regulations
- Examination Yuan defends civil servant reading campaign
- Marit Bjoergen wins Tour de Ski prologue
- West Ham held 3-3 by West Brom in Premier League
- Azarenka beats Williams in exhibition match
- Hau Lung-bin meets Chang Juong-wei in Yunlin
- Tsai Ming-hsien: Ker’s call for freeze on independence hews to China line
- Health care workers to collect overtime pay as of Jan. 1
- Jiang keeps Cabinet reshuffle cards close to chest
- Famous French restaurant of the Landis Taipei, is open to the public again
- Earthquake shakes Mediterranean coast of Turkey
- Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency a departure
- West Brom: Anelka's celebration not anti-Semitic
- US teen Shiffrin eyes yet another slalom record
- Death toll rises to 19 in Yemen shelling
- Cuba eases rules for small business lending
- Uruguay's marijuana growers come out into open
- Djokovic beats Ferrer to win Abu Dhabi final
- Farmers attack Brazil's Indian affairs agency
- In quest for Obama library, Hawaii plays underdog
- Man United beats Norwich 1-0 in Premier League
- City, United scrape to 1-0 wins in Premier League
- Bahrain: Opposition group says leader arrested
- Aston Villa, Swansea draw 1-1 in EPL
- Dzeko rescues Man City in 1-0 win over Palace
- Hull routs Fulham 6-0 in Premier League
- Federal unemployment benefit extensions end
- High stakes for US families losing jobless benefit
- Mapuche woman inspired nation failing to stop dam
- Benedict takes up Francis' invite for lunch
- New NYC mayor inherits massive counterterror force
- New NYC mayor inherits massive counterterror force
- 5 decapitated bodies found in western Mexico
- Tunisian parties reach compromise on constitution
- Cavaliers suspend center Andrew Bynum
- Republican governors defend edge in 2014
- Belmont Stakes purse increased to $1.5 million
- Grave marker project helps bury the blues
- Police in Jamaica probe slaying of New York teen
- Sunderland rallies to draw 2-2 at Cardiff
- Christmas tree of bottles sparkles in Lithuania
- St. Vincent needs aid after recent storm
- Separate avalanches in Wyoming kill 2 within hours
- Diversity prompts increased racial isolation
- De Blasio to be sworn in by Bill Clinton
- Kerry to return next week to Middle East
- Romanian director, writer Dinu Cocea dead at 84
- Bass' block saves Celtics in 103-100 win over Cavs
- Basque Country routs Peru 6-0 in friendly
- Former state hospital head released on bail
- US man admits beating 'Amish Mafia' star
- Blues star Alex Steen out with concussion
- Rapper Doe B among 2 killed in US shooting
- 300-yard section of Mexican highway collapses
- Melbourne Heart fires Aloisi as head coach
- 2nd NZ-West Indies ODI delayed by rain
- Bahamas police probe shooting that left 4 dead
- Australia 143-1 at lunch chasing 231 in 4th test
- Rwandan peacekeepers promised to CAfrican Republic
- International writers, artists to spice Taipei book fair
- Wozniacki out of Brisbane with sore shoulder
- Florida police: Puig charged with reckless driving
- Former longtime Ind. Congressman Jacobs dies at 81
- NHL Capsules
- 5 drowned men found by Colombia's Caribbean coast
- Australia wins 4th Ashes test by 8 wickets
- Venezuelan president says China loans $5 billion
- Indonesian caregivers earn more in Taiwan, says association
- Senators slip past Bruins 4-3
- Hotai Motor's sales picking up: Morgan Stanley
- Times Square preps for New Year's Eve bash
- 2nd New Zealand-West Indies ODI abandoned, rain
- NBA Capsules
- Kerry to return next week to Middle East
- Boy Scouts open ranks to gay youth on Jan. 1
- New NYC mayor inherits massive counterterror force
- Diversity prompts increased racial isolation
- Police deploy in Bangladesh for opposition rally
- Weidman defends UFC belt when Silva injures leg
- Taiwan in grip of cold front; poor air quality in center, south
- 18 mourners killed in Indonesia road collision
- Weidman defends UFC belt when Silva injures leg
- Israeli police say rockets fired from Lebanon
- Pressure off Rogers after match-winning century
- CEPD head expected to lead new National Development Council
- 'Canes endure 36-9 Russell Bowl rout by Louisville
- Cook determined to avoid 5-0 Ashes loss
- ASE plant shut down to impact 2.5% sales in Q1 2014: Barclays
- Sharapova, Williams mean business in Brisbane
- Israel names Palestinian prisoners to be released
- Law streamlining Chinese entry to Taiwan to take effect Jan. 1
- Palau president thanks Taiwan for typhoon disaster relief
- Adelaide beats Newcastle, Heart fires Aloisi
- Kallis makes century in final test
- China Times: KMT hopeful must deal with DPP challenger seriously
- 3 killed by blast at station in Russia's south
- UK police question suspect in fire aboard ferry
- Free economic pilot zone key to Taiwan's future: premier
- Taipei, Kaohsiung to host Revenge Film Festival
- Talk of the Day -- DPP to unveil China policy in early 2014
- Report: Iran keeping new centrifuges offline
- Blast hits near military facility in north Egypt
- Jewish group asks Premier League to ban Anelka
- US teen Shiffrin leads WCup slalom after 1st run
- No plans to reshuffle Cabinet at present: premier
- Herath's form vital for Sri Lanka in test matches
- Ships train for Syrian chemical weapons transport
- Suicide bomber kills 13 in Russia's south
- Polish composer Wojciech Kilar dies, aged 81
- Taiwanese urged to make good use of working holiday programs
- Angry mourners bury slain Lebanese politician
- Cambodian poll protesters joined again by workers
- Feeling US snub, Saudis strengthen ties elsewhere
- German archbishop: remarriage debate not over
- Tens of thousands protest in Ukraine's Kiev
- No date set for Vonn's return ahead of Olympics
- French court upholds Hollande's tax on high income
- Crackdown on drunk driving effective in reducing deaths: police
- Taiwanese singer Valen Hsu announces marriage to Korean man
- Drive-by shooting and bomb in Iraq kill 6
- Turkish official says officers could be retried
- Angry Libyan protesters block government offices
- Svindal masters fresh snow to win Bormio downhill
- Year-end party goers to enjoy 'warmer' weather
- Radio: F1 great Schumacher injured while skiing
- Indian children become Fo Guang Shan-sponsored novice monks
- S. Sudan: 25,000 strong 'White Army' returns home
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - December 30
- China bans officials from smoking in public
- LED TV shipments forecast to continue growth in 2014
- Nicolas Bourriaud to bring “relational aesthetics” to 2014 Taipei Biennial
- TFAM launches year-round free admission campaign
- Jiang Yi-huah: FEDZ is not just a prescription
- Annette Lu asserts sovereignty, calls for peace in Tiaoyutai
- Changhwa County Government launches new methods for new immigrants
- Competitors criticize Wowprime’s planned price hikes
- Rotary International of Da Jia held 6th speech competition for new immigrant
- New luxury hotel My Humble House Taipei ready to rock with 101 firework shows
- Wang Yu-chi: APEC the only place Ma and Xi might meet
- Royal Seasons Hotel rolls out special room rates to welcome Rubber Duck
- The Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei Presents Chinese New Year Dishes Take-outs!
- Miaoli County held X’mas Party for new immigrants
- Jason Hu: If I lag in the polls I will withdraw
- Grand Hyatt Taipei presents Chinese New Year takeout specialites
- 35 Shows in 8 Days in a Happy New Year Hakka Style!
- Taiwan's manufacturing sector remains Yellow-Blue in November
- Taipei 101 fireworks to be broadcast live globally
- Arsenal regains top spot in Premier League
- Everton beats Southampton 2-1 in Premier League
- Swedes win sprints at Tour de Ski
- Some with Alzheimer's find care in far-off nations
- Some with Alzheimer's find care in far-off nations
- Activists: 2-week death toll in Syrian city soars
- Federal health market surpasses 1 million signups
- Auschwitz barracks returns to Poland from the US
- Report: NSA intercepts computer deliveries
- Cruise ship passenger goes missing off Puerto Rico
- Fear pulses through crowded S. Sudan refugee camp
- Mass held in Spain backs new abortion law
- Worker abuse by diplomats a problem, advocates say
- Yemeni court sentences al-Qaida militant to death
- Arsenal's Ozil out with shoulder injury
- Justice Sotomayor to helm Times Square ball drop
- US lawmakers disagree with Snowden's declaration
- Among Cuban exiles, an old toast goes silent
- Ammann wins 1st stage of Four Hills Tour
- Chelsea beats Liverpool 2-1 in Premier League
- Lawmakers dispute Snowden's declaration of victory
- Quake in southern Italy rattles Naples area
- Tottenham beats Stoke 3-0 in Premier League
- Conn. gun owners rush to register weapons, ammo
- Mexico arrests 3 teens in stabbing
- Bahamas police seek 2 in deadly drive-by shooting
- Republicans can count ways to Senate majority
- Arsenal regains top spot in Premier League
- El Salvador begins evacuations near volcano
- White House: NIreland peace talks at vital point
- "Hobbit" conquers box office to remain No. 1
- Celtic beats Inverness 1-0 in Scottish league
- UN: 2 peacekeepers killed in Sudan's South Darfur
- Suspect arrested in Colorado triple slaying
- Jagielka out for up to 4 weeks
- Lawmakers dispute Snowden's declaration of victory
- Victoire declared handicap winner of Sydney-Hobart
- Roberts thanks girlfriend following rare illness
- Carly Rae Jepsen heads to Broadway next year
- Australia drafts Alex Doolan into Ashes squad
- Granatelli, Indy 500-winning car owner, dies at 90
- Davis, Richardson win 1,000 at speedskating trials
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Legal pot sales begin amid uncertainty in Colo.
- Flower to meet with ECB over England future
- NFL Capsules
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Shares extend rally in thin pre-holiday trade
- Frank Sinatra's former valet dies at 87
- China says police kill 8 'terrorists' in Xinjiang
- American baseball players thriving in Venezuela
- Taiwan raises hourly minimum wage to NT$115 from Jan. 1
- Taiwan prepares to welcome 8 millionth visitor for 2013
- Report: 70 journalists died on the job in 2013
- Packers, Eagles in playoffs, Ravens, Dolphins out
- Bangladesh capital tense after rally blocked
- Federal health market surpasses 1 million signups
- NBA Capsules
- Taiwan shares close up 1.03%
- Legal pot sales begin in Colorado
- Isner, Stephens give US win at Hopman Cup
- Chinese official: Soil pollution hurts farming
- Thunder routs Rockets to take NBA lead
- Officials: Gunmen kill Libyan police officer
- China investigates provincial political adviser
- El Salvador begins evacuations near volcano
- Oil little changed in thin Asian trading
- Former F1 driver Schumacher in critical condition
- NHL Capsules
- Taiwan's manufacturing sector remains sluggish in November
- Four hotels, restaurants sign up for food traceability program
- Greek prison system collapsing _ labeled 'inhuman'
- Sharks down Ducks to tighten Pacific race
- Canadian woman dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in Taipei
- Taiwan envoy calls for free trade pact with Malaysia
- U.S. dollar closes higher in Taipei forex
- Economic Daily News: Leaving gloomy 2013 behind
- Greece: Shots outside home of German ambassador
- Manufacturing sector remains sluggish in November (update)
- Six Wowprime-affiliated restaurant chains to raise prices
- Samsung sells 110-inch ultra-HD TV for $150,000
- Genzyme multiple sclerosis drug not OK'd for US
- ECB chief sees hopeful signs in economic crisis
- Taiwan places second in international math contest in Indonesia
- No plan to adjust electricity prices in 2014: MOEA
- Iraq Sunnis in western city end protest after deal
- China says Abe not welcome after war shrine visit
- Uganda deploys troops to South Sudan amid unrest
- Opposition sweeps election amid Islamic uprising
- Extremists kill 12 in Nigerian Christian villages
- Egypt arrests Al-Jazeera TV's 4-member crew
- Price hikes, discounts, for domestic flights starting Jan. 1
- Taiwan considers APEC as venue for cross-strait leaders meeting
- Yemen's army, southern tribesmen clash; 8 killed
- South Africa vs. India scores
- South Africa races toward victory over India
- Audit finds China's local government debt soaring
- UK plans to charge migrants, tourists for care
- Pakistan set to challenge rusty Sri Lanka
- Armed group attacks state radio, TV in Congo
- Report: Bloomberg spent $650M on NYC in 12 years
- Taiwan shares close at over two-year high on financial shares
- Italian distributor apologizes for "Slave" posters
- Pakistan: Police find bombs near Musharraf's house
- Thai police protest treatment by protesters
- Cooper Tire Terminates Merger Agreement with Apollo Tyres
- 5 things to know about the Premier League
- Officials: Lebanese forces fire on Syrian planes
- Taiwanese amusement parks fall short in regulatory checks
- Marine museum in Keelung begins trial operation
- Obama's presidency, beset by fits, starts year 5
- Zimbabwe: Foreign shop owners get gov't reprieve
- Director Barney Cheng's new film seeks understanding for gays
- MOFA urges Taiwanese expatriates in Russia to heighten alert
- China media group slammed for betraying protesters
- AP IMPACT: The world braces for retirement crisis
- Cooper Tire ends buyout agreement with Apollo
- Northern Ireland peace talks face Monday deadline
- Israel prepares to free Palestinian prisoners
- Egypt sentences 139 pro-Morsi protesters
- Taipei metro gearing up for year-end countdown
- NBC's 'Today' show returns to glory days
- Year-end revelers get favorable forecast for outdoor countdown
- Survey finds major lack of trust in food labels
- Life on 'fine edge' cut both ways for Schumacher
- Madagascar former leader candidate ahead in poll
- Errani, Zakopalova advance at Shenzhen Open
- Bahrain says weapons seized, car bomb defused
- US stock futures flat in quiet end-of-year trading
- New euro member Latvia brings dirty money headache
- Former Olympic champion Mantyranta dies at 76
- Crocs CEO leaving as Blackstone invests $200M
- Bach expects 'safe and secure' Olympics in Sochi
- Caucasus insurgents trouble Russia for decades
- New liver cancer drug expected to be approved in 2015
- Switzerland grants visa to Russia's Khodorkovsky
- Lawsuit against Calder's art dealer dismissed
- Government warns of risk in dealing with Bitcoin
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwan-funded dam turns Nepal town into crop land
- Saudi judge orders man lashed for accusing wife
- US stocks are little changed as 2013 winds down
- Tuvalu pavilion at Venice Biennale goes on display in Taiwan
- Signed contracts to buy US homes level off
- Greek ex-minister gets suspended jail term
- Argentine priest loses appeal in sex abuse case
- Taiwan News Morning Headlines - December 31
- Taipei Xinyi District Office held X’mas party for new immigrants
- German court rules HTC infringed Nokia patent; HTC will appeal
- GWONews launches multilingual news channel
- Lin Chia-lung wins DPP Taichung mayoral poll
- New Taipei City Government offers new immigrants free legal consultancy service
- Keelung Rubber Duck doomed before the New Year countdown party (Update)
- TIWA assists to establish Taiwan Indonesian Workers’ Association
- Yoho environmental impact report conditionally approved
- Miaoli County Volunteer Association sends disadvantages and new immigrant gifts
- Taipei embraces 2014 with dazzling fireworks at 101 Tower
- Taiwan High Court rejects retrial for ex-transportation minister
- Chinese tourist diagnosed with H7N9 bird flu in Taiwan
- The First New Year Firework Show in Sydney
- Brazil: Troops protect Amazon tribe after protests
- Myanmar pardons political offenders
- Wife says al-Qaida hostage Weinstein not forgotten
- Anelka to refrain from using controversial gesture
- Police: Ohio man stabbed to death in Puerto Rico
- US announces test sites for drone aircraft
- Former UN Kosovo envoy Hans Haekkerup dies
- Trinidad defender Akeem Adams dies in Hungary
- Judge scolds US government over detainee records
- US stocks are little changed as 2013 winds down
- Body clock may be to blame when kids fight sleep
- Wells Fargo in $591 million deal with Fannie Mae
- Karlovic beats Berdych in 1st round at Qatar Open
- Gerrard set for return for Liverpool
- Report: Iranian tycoon arrested
- Uruguay police seize 42 marijuana plants in house
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Jan. 5-11
- Pospisil beats Edmund to enter 2nd round
- US eyes Olympic security after Russia attacks
- Probe: No foul play in death of WWII Polish leader
- 5 NFL coaches already fired
- Israel likes a party but is torn about New Year's
- Kallis: I never cared about records, statistics
- Venezuela says inflation is slowing
- Islamic group denies links to Turkish probe
- Burns to defend WBO lightweight title vs Crawford
- Cooper Tire ends buyout agreement with Apollo
- Review: New camera phones notable in 2013
- In a selfie, a slain Lebanese teen's last moments
- Hacker pulls curtain back on NSA spy gear
- Body clock may be to blame when tots fight sleep
- Guam sen introduces bill on inheritance killing
- Home electricity use in US falling to 2001 levels
- Q&A: B.o.B looks to make mark on urban radio
- Ford says retail sales up 15 pct through November
- Lawsuit against Calder's art dealer dismissed
- Mancuso 'taking a short break' from World Cup
- First flight from Key West to Cuba takes off
- Boeing says union vote will decide fate of jobs
- Kramer leads strong Dutch speed skating team
- Ash from volcano falls on parts of El Salvador
- Catalonia beats Cape Verde 4-1 in friendly
- Vegas' New Year's Eve about big names, big bashes
- 2013 ends with 2 old Broadway favorites on top
- Book argues it's possible to 'Get Rich Carefully'
- Kerry to offer outline of Mideast peace deal
- Judge OKs bail for US priest after appeal win
- Oil prices edge lower; Silver futures slump
- US stocks are little changed as 2013 winds down
- Spurs' Parker apologizes for 'quenelle' gesture
- Italian distributor apologizes for "Slave" posters
- Crude oil stays near $100 a barrel in thin trading
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America
- At one NYC New Year's event, 3, 2, 1 ... shhh!
- Video: US deputy left boy's dad at accident site
- 5 bodies found on outskirts of Mexico City
- Netflix ends anti-takeover measure 2 years early
- Rates at weekly US Treasury auction mixed
- Search ends for man who jumped off cruise ship
- 'The Hobbit' holds box office lead, adding $29M
- Dad of Tsarnaev friend killed in Fla. writes Obama
- Beckham, Murray miss out on knighthoods
- AP PHOTOS: Notable deaths in Latin America in 2013
- Bon Jovi has year's top-grossing global tour
- Sports rings out the year with some odd bounces
- Cuba's Santeria faithful ask for prosperous 2014
- Hawaii woman with long last name gets new ID cards
- Signed contracts to buy US homes level off
- US man admits raping children, killing 2 women
- Warren Buffett's firm acquiring Phillips 66 unit
- Russia bombings spark Olympic concerns
- Warner recalled, Clarke returns in ODI squad
- ACLU sues government over international calls
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Canadian girl among the dead in St. Vincent storm
- Olympic speedskating hopeful injured at practice
- NY monitor: Apple hindering e-book antitrust work
- Eagles complete remarkable turnaround, look ahead
- Partial evacuation of US town near oil derailment
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Icebound Antarctic ship awaits helicopter rescue
- Sydney Opera House features in New Year fireworks
- Rose Parade gay wedding going on despite protest
- CDC warns of lingering threat of avian flu: CDC
- Doctor in landmark abortion case dies of cancer
- Thomas Voeckler to ride Tour Down Under
- Indonesia rumbling volcano unleashes fresh burst
- Global demand for LED lamps expected to increase in 2014
- Auto sector shares up on optimism entering new year
- ZTE Deploys 4G LTE Network for Aircel
- Chinese doctor admits selling patients' newborns
- Divorce more common in Taiwan than in Japan, Singapore: DGBAS
- Foreign spouses in Taiwan to get pension coverage
- At 20 years, NAFTA didn't close wage gap
- Drier weather forecast through New Year's Day
- Taiwan shares close down 0.13%
- Pakistan wins toss, elects to field
- Officials urging evacuation near US derailment
- Central bank to issue set of horse coins for new lunar year
- Kerry to offer outline of Mideast peace deal
- Serena Williams opens season with a win v Petkovic
- NBA Capsules
- 'Selfie,' 'twerk' top school's annoying word list
- Bangladesh factory owners to face homicide charges
- Northern Ireland talks end without deal
- US university's 39th list of 'banish these' words
- Taiwan shares edge lower; index stays above 8,600 points
- NHL Capsules
- Police, troops heavy in bomb-hit Russian city
- Face value requirement for Taiwan shares to be scrapped
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Oregon beats Texas 30-7 in Alamo Bowl
- Confetti and music but no mayor for NYC ball drop
- Fresh fighting in S Sudan as peace deadline nears
- All Clear in Kinmen 1: Deminers, natives mark removal of mines
- Investigators seize 20 kg of ketamine at Taiwan airport
- All Clear in Kinmen 2: Deminers play down dangers of job
- All Clear in Kinmen 3: Bitter memories become attractions
- Taiwan seeking more business opportunities overseas
- Sri Lanka 66-1 vs. Pakistan in 1st test
- Looking back at 2013, by the numbers
- Vandals spray graffiti against Kerry in West Bank
- Suns impress with big win at Clippers
- Taiwan greets 8 millionth foreign visitor for 2013
- Game show vanishes amid Turkish graft scandal
- Blackhawks edge Kings, who lose third straight
- Japan promises equality, but women find few jobs
- Croatian teen Konjuh stuns No. 1 seed Vinci
- Commercial Times: Household savings on the decline
- Keelung Rubber Duck bursts after just 10 days, cause unknown
- Shots at rally in northern Afghan province kill 2
- Mandatory registry of food additives to begin January
- Land values in Taiwan up sharply in 2013, led by Taipei 101 area
- Smash and grab: Thieves ram car into Apple store
- Jewish group asks UEFA and FA to combat racism
- Suicide car bombing in south Yemen kills 2 guards
- French priest kidnapped in November freed
- Defending champions beat Perth in A-League
- Crowds block airport in Central African Republic
- Taiwan to send certified Mandarin teachers to allies
- MOFA maintains travel alert for Russia
- Small improvement for Schumacher after 2nd surgery
- Madagascan candidate alleges vote-rigging
- Yuvraj dropped from ODI squad for New Zealand
- China Airlines launches direct flights to China's Weihai
- Taiwan greets 8 millionth foreign visitor for 2013 (update)
- Sri Lanka 167-8 vs. Pakistan in 1st test
- Paulinho out for a month with ankle injury
- Taiwan aims to triple organic farming land by 2020
- Khan, Bhatti reduce Sri Lanka to 167-8
- Japanese online car dealer to launch listing in Taiwan Jan. 14
- UN destroys 5.7 tons of explosives found in Mali
- Coalition casualties in Afghanistan drop in 2013
- Talk of the Day -- New Year's bash draws Chinese revelers to Taiwan
- Renowned literary critic Hsia Chih-tsing dies at 92
- Two Chinese arrested in Kaohsiung for selling Morphine-laced pills
- Students appeal to President Ma to save algal reef in Taoyuan
- Li Na advances to 2nd round at Shenzhen Open
- Portugal's president ratifies austerity budget
- High local debts in China due to rapid urbanization: scholar
- Ministry vows to protect nationals' rights in medical tourism push
- Yunlin expo introduces future postcard delivery service
- Mayday, Jeannie Hsieh heat up New Year Eve's countdowns
- Activists: Missile hits bus in Syria, killing 10
- Pakistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 204
- Taiwan shares gain nearly 12% in 2013
- 'Murder, She Wrote' star Angela Lansbury honored
- Israel researcher: Elusive Biblical blue found
- Upgraded IDFs carrying cluster bombs to be revealed next month
- US sends 3 Uighur Guantanamo prisoners to Slovakia
- Putin triumphs in 2013 yet tough challenges loom
- Iraqi PM calls on rivals not to quit parliament
- Police brace for New Year celebrations
- Egypt seizes assets of Muslim Brotherhood leaders
- Pakistan scores 46-1 against Sri Lanka
- Hannover hires Tayfun Korkut as coach
- Taiwan reports 2nd case of imported H7N9 in 2013 (update)
- Mexican sales tax hike seen as good on US border
- Ethiopia jails reporter for spreading rumors
- US home prices increase at slower rate in October
- Rubber Duck scheduled to reappear in Keelung Jan. 4
- Envelope explodes when opened in Naples office
- US stock futures move higher on last day of 2013
- A chronology of those who died in 2013
- Chinese scholar sees 'increasing chance' of Ma-Xi meet
- ZTE Announces Organizational Changes
- Local currency depreciates against U.S. unit for 2013
- Haitian migrants found stranded near Puerto Rico
- US stocks rise at the open on last day of 2013
- Report: Iran says deal reached on nuclear details
- Ma's New Year message focuses on boosting economy
- Police: US cop pepper-sprayed boy skipping school
- Egypt: Al-Jazeera journalists' detention renewed
- US consumer confidence rises on better job outlook
- Vatican to host workshop about peace in Syria