英文新聞列表 English News List
- DPP: The Constitution is the crux, not Wang Jin-pyng
- DPP beefs up legal team in September Battle
- Taiwan Legislative Speaker withdraws case
- DPP to launch impeachment of Taiwan president
- Greens: Fate of speaker should be up to legislators
- Ross Mathews' new E! show celebrates pop culture
- Guyana, Suriname to patrol shared river border
- US judge: No release of Guantanamo detainee photos
- Horner takes Vuelta lead in stage won by Rodriguez
- Tunisian journalist detained for critical comments
- US to play friendly against Scotland in Glasgow
- Can the 308 hatchback save Peugeot?
- Davis Cup: Czech Republic leads Argentina 1-0
- Serbia leads Canada 1-0 in Davis Cup
- US stocks move mostly higher; technology lags
- Havana abuzz over singer's bold concert lyrics
- Kenya's deputy president: ICC trial will collapse
- Kachin rebels say clashes won't stop peace talks
- Tunisian journalist detained for critical comment
- Davis Cup: Czech Republic leads Argentina 1-0
- Appeals court upholds slugger Bonds' conviction
- Nigeria community rejects Shell compensation offer
- Oil slides below $108 as Syria talks continue
- Hot Wheels: Updated Opel Insignia debuts
- Canadian Ikea monkey won't be returned to 'mom'
- Davis Cup: Switzerland leads Ecuador 2-0
- Oil slides below $108 as Syria talks continue
- Bomb at market in India's remote northeast kills 8
- Ford's US sales and marketing chief to retire
- Ford's US sales and marketing chief to retire
- Moyes unsure on Rooney return
- 2 former Austrian players accused of match-fixing
- Finn hacker steals personal info in cyber strike
- US woman's last name too long for driver's license
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- UN chemical weapons inspector: Syria report done
- Mika Miyazato shoots 6-under 65 to lead at Evian
- UN: Report will show chemical weapons use in Syria
- President of C. African Republic dissolves rebels
- Uruguay's Montevideo Zoo giving away its big cats
- Germany leads Brazil 2-0 in Davis Cup playoff
- Just back from Europe, Obama heads next to Asia
- Advocates turn to Obama for action on immigration
- Queen Latifah plans to make noise with new show
- President of C. African Republic dissolves rebels
- Mika Miyazato shoots 6-under 65 to lead at Evian
- Popular radio closes in protest in Guinea-Bissau
- Chief of Guinea opposition gives 5-day deadline
- Priest latest hit by acid attack in Zanzibar
- Puerto Rico analyzes financing plan amid bond cuts
- BC-TEN--Bell Challenge Results, TEN
- German Summaries, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- Lindsay Lohan mom arrested on drunken drive charge
- NPR offering buyouts to cut staff by 10 percent
- Patti Webster, publicist to stars, dies of cancer
- Evian Championship cut down to 54 holes after rain
- Spaniards take the lead at KLM Open
- Puerto Rico analyzes financing plan amid bond cuts
- United Airlines says it will honor mistake fares
- Norwegian Results, SOC
- Norwegian Standings, SOC
- Teachers seize historic heart of Mexico City
- Obama hopes Kerry talks 'bear fruit' on Syria
- EPA sending experts to Hawaii for molasses spill
- BC-TEN--Davis Cup Results, TEN
- Croat authorities seize illegal weapons
- Actress Pia Zadora ordered to do anger counseling
- French Results, SOC
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Argentine economists facing inflation fraud charge
- Baltimore Grand Prix cancelled for 2014-15
- Dow closes out its best week since January
- Stuttgart wins 1-0 at Hertha Berlin in Bundesliga
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Records in death of US man, 107, to be sealed
- PSG beats Bordeaux to move top of French league
- President's brother key to Syria regime survival
- NASCAR adds Gordon to Chase field amid controversy
- Kuwait ruler presses Obama on Guantanamo detainees
- Jamaica police seize 350 pounds of marijuana
- AP sources: Syria force trigger unlikely at UN
- Stuttgart wins 1-0 at Hertha Berlin in Bundesliga
- Puerto Rico health official resigns after outbreak
- Tough-girl pink at Jean-Pierre Braganza show
- What is the Chemical Weapons Convention?
- English Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Tropical storm heads to Mexico's Pacific coast
- Gold slides ahead of Fed meeting next week
- BC-BKO--European Championship Glance, BKO
- Stripes and sun dresses at Jasper Conran show
- Gold slides ahead of Fed meeting next week
- Mexican singer Luis Miguel honored in Las Vegas
- Plucky Kiwis at it again in America's Cup
- Operation Zombie arrests teen hacker in Argentina
- Man gets new sentence in UK tourist murder case
- French Standings, SOC
- Furyk becomes 6th player to shoot 59 on PGA Tour
- Czechs close in on another Davis Cup final
- London Fashion Week opens with range of styles
- Haiti police: 8 foreigners jailed on drug charges
- Twitter learns from Facebook's IPO follies
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Warriors center Andrew Bogut '100 percent' healthy
- Golden Globes to honor Woody Allen's career
- Jordana Brewster welcomes a son via surrogate
- Kanye West charged with misdemeanors in scuffle
- Woods given 2-shot penalty at BMW Championship
- Furyk joins 59 club to surge to BMW co-lead
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- Argentine Results, SOC
- US state, Chinese officials announce climate deal
- 3 Pre-Hispanic artifacts returned to Mexico
- 3 Pre-Hispanic artifacts returned to Mexico
- Penske Racing sweeps pole at Chicago
- Cambodia's Hun Sen meets opposition leader
- UN chief to brief council on Syria on Monday
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- UN chief: Syria conference could be in October
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- 'Wild Recon' host accused of selling rare lizards
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-EnjoyIllinois.com 225 Results
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-EnjoyIllinois.com 225 Results
- US state, Chinese officials announce climate deal
- Rescues accelerate in Colorado flood
- Americas Digest
- Police end occupation of Mexico City center
- Japan launches new, cheaper rocket
- Local suppliers remain weak on Apple share decline
- Taiwan share prices close down 0.31%
- Hot spots could slow search for cause of NJ fire
- Seattle takes over MLS lead, beats RSL
- Unstable weather likely next week: CWB
- Ogier extends lead in Rally Australia on Saturday
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- NL Capsules
- AL Capsules
- UAE leads Gulf front against Egypt's Islamists
- U.S. hails Taiwan's ICAO participation
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Rally Australia Results
- TPK shares under pressure amid bottom line concerns
- Red Sox rally past Yankees to hurt NY playoff hope
- 3 Afghans die as car bomber targets NATO troops
- President's brother key to Syria regime survival
- Economic Daily News: China trade pact benefits Taiwan's SMEs
- Officials: Weapons agreement before peace talks
- US-Russia Syria weapons talks reach critical stage
- EU ministers discuss fighting tax evasion
- Large-sized panel shipments rise in August
- Local bourse ends down in thin trade
- Colombia takes 2-1 lead over Japan in Davis Cup
- U.S. dollar closes unchanged on Taipei forex
- KMT responds after court grants Legislative speaker injunction
- Obama's larger Syria strategy in disarray
- Taiwan, China to launch cross-strait cruises
- U.S. dollar closes unchanged on Taipei forex (update)
- England wins toss, bowls 1st vs Australia in ODI
- UK police charge 4 over cyber bank robbery attempt
- New Zealand beats South Africa 29-15
- NZ beats South Africa 29-15 in Rugby Championship
- Taiwanese youth encouraged to speak up on public issues
- Over 80% of office workers want jobs in tourism sector
- NZ beats South Africa 29-15 in Rugby Championship
- Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan Scores
- Zimbabwe needs 2 wickets, Pakistan 47 runs
- Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Scoreboard
- Obama: World must stand ready to act on Syria
- Securities companies' net profits down nearly 66% in August
- Taipei Zoo reveals six possible names for panda cub
- Egypt's Mubarak waves, grins as his trial resumes
- Zimbabwe needs 2 wickets, Pakistan 47 runs
- Polish unionists march against government policy
- Canada's FM: Syria should not be given time
- Egypt's Mubarak waves, grins as his trial resumes
- Canada's FM: Syria should not be given time
- Filipino troops attack to end rebel standoff
- Egypt's Mubarak waves, grins as his trial resumes
- Japan PM's Fukushima remark backfires at home
- Merkel: no alliance with new anti-euro party
- Chinese cruise liner detained in S. Korea port
- Australia's National Rugby League playoffs at a glance
- Malaysia bolsters affirmative action for Malays
- Somali Islamic center eulogizes American jihadi
- Stanford wins world triathlon title in London
- Official defends plan to conduct rabies tests on animals
- Filipino troops attack to end rebel standoff
- Spain arrests 4 Hells Angels in large cocaine bust
- US official urges dialogues over China sea dispute
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Manhattan Portage bags produced in Taiwan: company CEO
- Iran commander: West opposes Assad over Israel
- Roosters advance in National Rugby League finals
- Heavy clashes among Syrian rebels near Iraq border
- BC-TEN--Tashkent Open Results, TEN
- Australia 14, Argentina 13
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Rugby Championship: Australia holds on for win
- South Korea wins gold in North Korea
- 56% say property prices will rise in coming year: poll
- Talk of the Day -- Ma needs to address political fallout
- South Korea wins gold in North Korea
- Report: Iran FM's Facebook page hacked
- Australian Football League glance
- Jovanovski rallies to win Tashkent Open title
- Skipper apologizes for minor collision with Japanese fishing boat
- England vs. Australia Scores
- Marinos draw with Osaka to stay top in J-League
- BC-TEN--Davis Cup Qualifying Results, TEN
- Australia struggles to 227 all out in 4th ODI
- England vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Suicide bomber attacks Iraq funeral, killing 11
- USVI to build bird observation pier at sanctuary
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Van Persie, Rooney propel United to 2-0 win
- HTC confirms staff layoffs in U.S. division
- John Rocha in cheerful, romantic mood
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- Scottish Results, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Van Persie, Rooney propel United to 2-0 win
- DPP mulling impeachment motion for president
- BVI to impose road test on foreign drivers
- Croatia beats Italy to reach quarters at Euros
- Police: 2 killed in grenade attacks in Rwanda
- UK's Hague says Syria weapons deal a step forward
- McKay takes hat trick for Australia in 4th ODI
- Czech Republic reaches Davis Cup final
- Glance: US-Russia agreement on Syria weapons
- Greek Results, SOC
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Macedonia ends ban on wheat and flour imports
- Fidel Castro applauds Russian proposal on Syria
- MotoGP leader Marquez claims pole at San Marino
- Leading Light gives O'Briens St. Leger title
- Bayern beats Hannover 2-0 in Bundesliga
- BC-BKO--European Championship Results, BKO
- BC-BKO--European Championship Glance, BKO
- AP PHOTOS: Colorado deals with more flooding
- Luiten masters weather to take KLM Open lead
- Horner sheds Nibali in decisive Vuelta stage
- Ramsey strikes twice as Arsenal beats Sunderland
- Atletico beats Almeria 4-2 to stay perfect in Liga
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Swedish Results, SOC
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Julien Macdonald dazzles with glitz, crochets
- Luiten masters weather to take KLM Open lead
- Hugh Jackman to visit renovated Iowa opera house
- Premier League newcomers Hull, Cardiff draw 1-1
- Ramsey strikes twice as Arsenal beats Sunderland
- Hugh Jackman to visit renovated Iowa opera house
- Newcastle beats Aston Villa 2-1 in Premier League
- Sigurdsson gives Tottenham 2-0 win over Norwich
- Fulham concede draw with West Brom in injury time
- Man City frustrated by Hughes' Stoke in 0-0 draw
- Ozil shines to make winning start with Arsenal
- Brazil gets score back to 2-1 in Davis Cup playoff
- US-Russia agreement on Syria baked from scratch
- Suzuki recalls 193,936 vehicles for air bag defect
- Oklahoma town to rebuild Guthrie's boyhood home
- Miyazato holds 1-shot lead at Evian after 2 rounds
- German Results, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Oklahoma town to rebuild Guthrie's boyhood home
- Obama to use Lehman anniversary to cite progress
- Marseille draws 1-1 at Toulouse in French league
- England beats Australia by 3 wickets in 4th ODI
- Obama to use Lehman anniversary to cite progress
- Miyazato holds 1-shot lead at Evian after 2 rounds
- Davis Cup: Switzerland beats Ecuador 3-0
- Spain beats Ukraine 3-0 in Davis Cup playoff
- NY rules pet cemeteries can bury human ashes
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Juventus draws 1-1 at Inter Milan in Serie A
- US envoy meets Sudanese official over land dispute
- Syrian opposition elects interim prime minister
- Everton beats Chelsea 1-0 at Goodison Park
- Celtic prepares for Milan trip by beating Hearts
- BC-TEN--Davis Cup Results, TEN
- Canada leads Serbia 2-1 in Davis Cup semifinals
- BC-TEN--Bell Challenge Results, TEN
- Everton beats Chelsea 1-0 at Goodison Park
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Spain rejects referendum sought by separatists
- Analysis: Russia wants seat back at Mideast table
- Republican leaders have tea party problem
- Ashish brings urban bling to London Fashion Week
- Norwegian Standings, SOC
- Norwegian Results, SOC
- Ashish brings urban bling to London Fashion Week
- English Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Olympiakos beats Veria 4-0, keeps perfect record
- DeLoreans getting 'Back to the Future' makeovers
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Republican senators blast Syrian chem weapons deal
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Colorado recall stifles gun effort in Congress
- Lashings of sequins at London Fashion Week Day 2
- Kiwis almost capsize in Cup loss to Oracle
- Greek Results, SOC
- Police: Nigeria youths retaliate, kill policeman
- Police: Nigeria youths retaliate, kill police
- AP PHOTOS: A look back at New York Fashion Week
- Rapper Gucci Mane arrested in Atlanta
- French Standings, SOC
- Swans, Cats into AFL preliminary finals
- Safarova to meet Erakovic in Bell Challenge final
- Jim Furyk takes 1-shot lead at BMW Championship
- NASCAR Nationwide-Dollar General 300 powered by Coca-Cola Results
- Tearful Deen makes 1st public appearance in months
- 6 Flags reopens Texas Giant ride after death
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Jim Furyk takes 1-shot lead at BMW Championship
- NASCAR Nationwide-Dollar General 300 powered by Coca-Cola Results
- Haiti police release businessman on drug charge
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Sunday, September 22
- Porto wins to stay perfect in Portugal
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- World's oldest man dies in US at age 112
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Horner closes in on Spanish Vuelta victory
- Carter in doubt for rest of Rugby Championships
- Indonesian Muslims resume anti-Miss World protests
- AL Capsules
- Vladimir Guerrero retires from baseball
- Miss America contestants show off their shoes
- John Legend weds model Chrissy Teigen in Italy
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- France FM in Beijing to discuss Syria
- France FM in Beijing to discuss Syria
- Energy costs keep Japan focus on nuclear
- Arrest in Australian football match fixing probe
- Hurricane Ingrid forms off Mexico
- Analysis: Russia wants seat back at Mideast table
- Danny Garcia outlasts Lucas Matthysse, keeps belts
- Holder, Rice to mark Alabama bombing anniversary
- Facebook COO to speak to Taiwanese students
- Kerry off to Israel after Syria arms deal
- Rescuers issue stern warning to flooded towns
- China welcomes US-Russia deal on Syria
- Americas Digest
- China welcomes US-Russia deal on Syria
- Ogier wins Rally Australia in dominant fashion
- Rally Australia Results
- Mayweather dominates Alvarez for easy decision win
- China Times: Speaker bears blame for political chaos
- 24 Afghans die as tunnel collapses in coal mine
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Bavarian vote last test before Germany's election
- Another female police officer shot in Afghanistan
- AP Sources: LeBron weds girlfriend in San Diego
- AP PHOTOS: Residents evacuate after Colo. flooding
- Colorado beats Dallas to move into West top three
- Scholar warns of cross-strait student competitiveness gap
- Nobel Prize-winning writer speaks on his career, work
- AP Sources: LeBron weds girlfriend in San Diego
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Scholar cautions edge lost in delay of Taiwan-China pact
- AL Capsules
- NL Capsules
- -AP Europe News Digest, AP
- Obama says deal on chemical weapons a plus for all
- Al-Qaida's Yemen branch confirms commander's death
- Obama says deal on chemical weapons a plus for all
- Nearly 100 Philippine rebels killed or captured
- Pakistani Taliban make demands before peace talks
- A's beat Rangers to take grip on AL West
- Australia's National Rugby League playoffs at a glance
- McCarron leads Alabama over Texas A&M
- Taiwanese scholars urged to improve quality of academic papers
- Separate car bomb attacks kill 9 across Iraq
- 39,000-year-old woolly mammoth to be displayed in Taipei
- 2 bystanders wounded in Midtown Manhattan shooting
- Talk of the Day -- Wang likely winner of drawn-out legal battle
- Group calls for labor law protection for doctors
- India retests missile able to reach Chinese cities
- Israelis cautiously hopeful on Syria weapons deal
- Passengers start leaving detained Chinese ship
- Real Madrid says Ronaldo will renew contract
- Balentien breaks Japan's home run record
- Fire put out in Bangladesh factory; no casualties
- Taipei Zoo releases new panda video to promote cub-naming campaign
- Passengers start leaving detained Chinese ship
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Japan beats Colombia 3-2 in Davis Cup playoff
- Neon pink, geometric shapes at Preen's London show
- San Marino Grand Prix Results
- Barcelona's Jordi Alba out 3 weeks with leg injury
- Russia's Gazprom signs sponsorship deal with FIFA
- President firm on defense of judicial independence
- UK deputy leader opposed to visitor bond plan
- Iran and UN sign agreement on Syria assistance
- Race between Kaohsiung, Shanghai ports for liberalization
- DPP to go ahead with effor to impeach president: spokesman
- Bekele wins Great North Run
- BC-TEN--Davis Cup Qualifying Results, TEN
- DPP to go ahead with effort to impeach president: spokesman
- Hong Kong's 'Taiwan Month' to feature art shows from Taiwan
- Espanyol beats Granada 1-0 to remain unbeaten
- Syria opposition wants ban on government air power
- More peacekeepers head to Central African Republic
- European cycling backs Cookson in UCI election
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Italy: OK to right shipwrecked Costa Concordia
- After delay, Italy loans Israel Botticelli work
- Military court begins trying Egyptian journalist
- Speaker barred from president's meetings with KMT legislators
- Sweden's king celebrates 40 years on the throne
- British, Iranian foreign ministers to meet at UN
- Malawi official who fought graft shot, wounded
- Germany offers help in destroying Syria weapons
- Obama: Syria debate is diplomacy lesson for Iran
- Fiorentina held to 1-1 draw by Cagliari in Serie A
- England center Brad Barritt to miss autumn tests
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Lorenzo win San Marino Moto GP, Marquez second
- Danish Results, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Monaco beats Lorient 1-0 to move top of Ligue 1
- Lopez gives Spain 4-0 lead vs Ukraine in Davis Cup
- Brands secures German Davis Cup playoff win at 3-1
- Scottish Results, SOC
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- Joost Luiten wins KLM Open in playoff with Jimenez
- Belgium beats Latvia at Euro Champs
- Serbia, Canada tied 2-2 in Davis Cup semi
- New Miss America to be crowned Sunday night
- Albania's new govt wins parliamentary approval
- Joost Luiten wins KLM Open in playoff with Jimenez
- Obama: Budget tightening could widen income gap
- Mulberry channels 60s shapes at London show
- V&A Museum buys working gun made on 3-D printer
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Swedish Results, SOC
- Zwolle loses to Ajax but stays top of Eredivisie
- Old mining town fills with elite business leaders
- Hoffenheim beats 'Gladbach 2-1 in Bundesliga
- UST Scientific Knowledge Column
- Turtle sanctuary planned after second smuggling bust
- Blues, Green brace for Premier’s Legislative Yuan Report
- Scholars blast Ma for interfering in Legislative Yuan
- JRF calls for investigation of Huang Shih-ming, SID
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Gomez wins world triathlon title
- Rough landing: Camera drone sets down near Merkel
- Horner wins Vuelta as oldest grand tour champion
- Rough landing: Camera drone sets down near Merkel
- Twitter flies from obscurity to the height of fame
- BC-BKO--European Championship Results, BKO
- BC-BKO--European Championship Glance, BKO
- Horner wins Vuelta as oldest grand tour champion
- BC-TEN--Davis Cup Results, TEN
- Norway's Suzann Pettersen wins Evian Championship
- 'Insidious' sequel scares up box-office success
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- NY trial to examine reclusive copper heiress' will
- West Ham holds Southampton to 0-0 draw
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Monaco's Prince Albert to visit Wyoming
- BC-TEN--Bell Challenge Results, TEN
- Coates Hire Rally Australia Results
- Phylicia Rashad takes on directing role
- Congo accuses Rwanda of 'kidnapping' soldier
- Fuel tanks explode at Virgin Islands gas station
- Canadian foreign minister speaks out over fraud
- French Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Horner wins Vuelta as oldest grand tour champion
- Davis Cup: Czechs made final with 3-2 win
- Unarmed man killed by police after apparent wreck
- Serbia beats Canada to reach Davis Cup final
- Hollande doesn't rule out Syria 'military option'
- Dundee United beats Ross County in Scottish league
- Wrestling holds world championships after IOC vote
- Thousands protest planned Canadian mine in Romania
- Greek Results, SOC
- Rose-tinted romanticism at Temperley London show
- Norwegian Results, SOC
- Norwegian Standings, SOC
- Many bridges in Puerto Rico considered risky
- Many bridges in Puerto Rico considered risky
- Panathinaikos snatches 1-1 draw at Platanias
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- Police: Kidnapped Nigerian archbishop is released
- Music producer killed by gun shots in Jamaica
- 11 Boko Haram members arrested in Nigeria
- Abidal says Dani Alves offered him part of liver
- 11 Boko Haram members arrested in Nigeria
- Modern dance opens Vivienne Westwood's London show
- Stones target Mali ministers on visit to north
- Spithill steers Oracle to big Race 9 win
- Summers withdraws name from Fed consideration
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Summers withdraws name from Fed consideration
- Mayweather leaves no doubt after another big win
- Sporting Lisbon wins 2-0 at Olhanense
- US school district monitors kids' social media
- US school district monitors kids' social media
- Westwood, Temperley headline London catwalk shows
- Rain keeps leaders away at BMW Championship
- 6 die in stampede from Bogota bar raided by police
- UN chemical weapons inspectors submit Syria report
- Rain keeps leaders away at BMW Championship
- NFL Capsules
- '12 Years a Slave' voted fan favorite in Toronto
- Kiwis regain America's Cup momentum in Race 10
- Madrid to challenge Bayern's supremacy in CL
- WNBA Standings
- Monday, September 23
- Botafogo wins, stays close to Cruzeiro in Brazil
- Morelia beats Pumas to take Mexican lead
- Botafogo wins, stays close to Cruzeiro in Brazil
- Australian, English climbers killed in New Zealand
- NL Capsules
- Morelia beats Pumas to take Mexican lead
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Miss America pageant underway in Atlantic City
- Carlos Santana escapes unharmed in Vegas accident
- South Koreans back at reopened inter-Korea factory
- IRB says du Plessis yellow card was a mistake
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- China road accident kills 16 including 11 students
- China road accident kills 16 including 11 students
- Boca downs Race to close in on Argentine lead
- Bob Newhart finally gets his Emmy Awards
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Boca downs Race to close in on Argentine lead
- United Daily News: The opportunist DPP
- Powerful typhoon lashes Japan, thousands evacuate
- WNBA Capsules
- Safarova wins in Quebec for first title in 5 years
- AL Capsules
- Wide open Afghan presidential race kicks off
- FreedomPay Showcases Payments Platform as a Service to Banking Industry at Sibos
- Asia stocks rise as Summers exits Fed contention
- Fed likely to slow bond buys despite tepid economy
- Americas Digest
- Big storms hit Mexico on opposite coasts; 21 dead
- Red Sox eliminate Yankees from AL East race
- Summers withdraws from consideration for Fed chief
- BC-TEN--GRC Bank Guangzhou International Women's Open Results, TEN
- Billboard names Pink woman of the year
- Miss America cheers pageant diversity
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-GEICO 400 Results
- Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
- U.S. imports from Taiwan down 2.4% in first half of 2013
- Matt Kenseth wins opening Chase race at Chicago
- BC-TEN--KDB Korea Open Results, TEN
- National Football League Standings
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-GEICO 400 Results
- Matt Kenseth wins opening Chase race at Chicago
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-GEICO 400 Results
- Imprimerie Nationale selects Gemalto for the French electronic driving license
- Officials: Shot policewoman dies in Afghanistan
- Bob Newhart finally gets his Emmy Award
- Colorado towns clean up as rescues continue
- Peyton takes down Eli again, 41-23
- A new US polygamous family on reality TV
- Potential candidates for the Afghan presidency
- Malaysia's ex-communist leader dies in Thailand
- Analysis: High costs keep Japan focus on nuclear
- Historic exhibition on Taiwan-U.S. ties opens in Taipei
- HTC share prices fall amid layoff reports
- Asia stocks rise as Summers exits Fed contention
- Oil falls after US-Russia deal on Syria weapons
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Taiwan share prices close up 1.38%
- Police: suicide car bomb kills 3 in Chechnya
- Australia to start turning back asylum seekers
- Guangzhou Open Results
- US wife fear sparks new look at husband in deaths
- South Koreans back at reopened inter-Korea factory
- Roadside bomb hits police bus in Egypt's Sinai
- -AP Europe News Digest, AP
- Roche to tap Lufthansa CEO as new board chairman
- New Zealand's new opposition leader criticizes PM
- Russian nuke sub catches fire; no injuries or leak
- Russian nuke sub catches fire; no injuries or leak
- US seeks wide support for Syria arms deal
- Freeway traffic expected to surge on Mid-Autumn weekend
- Merkel's struggling partner tries to rally voters
- Hearing set for US rocker accused of hiring hitman
- Obama to tout economy while marking Lehman fall
- Nearly 6,000 flee after Indonesian volcano erupts
- Jobs gap between US rich, poor widest in decade
- Moyes set for 1st taste of Champions League proper
- Moyes set for 1st taste of Champions League proper
- Dutch deficit set to worsen in 2014
- Rouhani: Iran will accept any elected Syria ruler
- Malaysian man in custody amid match-fixing probe
- Riot police scuffle with school guards in Athens
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Philippines files graft cases against lawmakers
- Connecting Communities in Support of the Tigris River Flotilla in Iraq
- Berlin Zoo wins Knut copyright claim
- 13-yr-old Indian girl begins microbiology master's
- Berlin Zoo wins Knut copyright claim
- King beats former champion at Guangzhou Open
- Pope receives Taiwanese delegation during pilgrimage to Rome
- Egypt: Security forces storm southern town
- Draghi: eurozone recovery still 'in infancy'
- MasterCard and EFL Partner to Drive Small Business Growth in Developing Economies
- Powerful typhoon lashes Japan; thousands evacuate
- Number of Chinese tourists applying to visit Taiwan spikes
- 1 newcomer in NZ squad for Bangladesh ODIs
- SKorean soldiers fatally shoot man at border
- Iran mulls Persian cat as next animal astronaut
- Digital Taipei opens as platform for digital content trade, forum
- Weather radar helps track eagle migration
- Top Indian drug maker's shares plunge on FDA alert
- Historic exhibition on Taiwan-U.S. ties opens in Taipei (update)
- Group calls for tobacco tax, surcharge hikes
- Russian shot in quarrel over Kant's philosophy
- Fed likely to slow bond buys despite tepid economy
- At UEFA summit, Platini mulls FIFA ambitions
- -AP Europe News Digest, AP
- Bayern kicks off Champions League defense at home
- Ghana draws Egypt in decisive WCup playoffs
- Opposition set on blocking premier's speech at Legislature
- Arruabarrena knocks out 5th-seeded Svitolina
- Police hurt in new clash with Thai rubber farmers
- Electrolux ranked Household Durables Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
- Stronger shapes, neon colors from Roksanda Ilincic
- KMT files appeal against Wang's injunction
- Taiwanese designer's spacesuits draw praise at London Fashion Week
- Phablet market share in Taiwan jumps in Q2
- PSG faces tricky opener at Olympiakos
- German Green leader regrets pedophile pamphlet
- In India, cheers for new Miss America
- US futures jump after Summers leaves Fed race
- Bombs kill 5 soldiers in northern Iraqi city
- African World Cup playoffs
- EU official warns Catalonia over independence push
- Finnish cruise liner yard to shut, 700 jobs cut
- Spain heading toward annual deficit target
- Madrid to use Bale and Ronaldo against Galatasaray
- Filipino troops retake 70% of rebel-held villages
- Granddaughter of late U.S. president lauds Taiwan-U.S. ties
- Taiwan shares close higher amid regional rally
- Taiwanese-American named runner-up in 2014 Miss America
- Judge at Guantanamo considering pause in 9/11 case
- Ingrid makes landfall on Mexico's coast, weakens
- Big storms hit Mexico on opposite coasts; 21 dead
- Debt inspectors review Portugal's reforms progress
- Big storms hit Mexico on opposite coasts; 21 dead
- Gates stays atop Forbes list of America's richest
- Actor Billy Connolly treated for prostate cancer
- Enea AB: Enea signs 1.1 MUSD deal with US medtech company
- Jordan: Syria refugee influx surges nearly tenfold
- Morocco trims subsidies on gasoline and diesel
- Christopher Kane goes for flower power in London
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Taiwan, China, Cambodia team up to crack down on fraud ring
- Police responding to reported shooter at Navy Yard
- Australia wins toss, bats 1st vs England
- Iran says it's readier than before for nuke deal
- Zambia tries separatists in treason trial
- Eisenhower's visit to Taiwan captured in historical exhibition
- Police responding to reported shooter at Navy Yard
- US factory output up 0.7 pct. led by strong autos
- Former ref fears pressure could lead to suicide
- Chileans sue Swedish mining firm over toxic waste
- Stocks, bonds rally after Summers exits Fed race
- New IOC president Bach to resign from German body
- African World Cup playoffs
- Horner misses doping test because of hotel mix-up
- Horner misses doping test because of hotel mix-up
- Harper Lee settles lawsuit to secure copyright
- BC-TEN--Open de Moselle Results, TEN
- Obama getting updates on Navy Yard shooting
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1430 GMT
- Game Review: 'GTA V' triples the intensity
- Talk of the Day -- Weak yen threatens Taiwan machine tool industry
- Spain arrests suspected terror recruitment chief
- Stocks, bonds rally after Summers exits Fed race
- Obama getting updates on Navy Yard shooting
- Al-Qaida-linked rebels claim Syria killings
- Russian diva to open third Met season in a row
- Greek probe into missing street kids reopened
- New Egyptian petition: Run, General, run
- Former Fundtech Executive Michael Sgroe Joins Zafin as President with Global Responsibilities
- Croatia knocks out Greece in 2OT at Euro champs
- BC-TEN--St. Petersburg Open Results, TEN
- 6 additions to 'Saturday Night Live' cast named
- Fed likely to slow bond buys despite tepid economy
- Rimini Street Appoints Daniel B. Winslow as General Counsel
- UN: Libyan weapons being smuggled to Syria
- Ma puts case to KMT lawmakers, denies conspiracy theories
- KMT urges opposition not to block premier from taking podium
- Tropical Storm Humberto re-forms in the Atlantic
- Forbes list of top 10 American billionaires
- Dortmund captain Kehl out 6 weeks with foot injury
- Just outside Las Vegas, kayaking through a canyon
- Illegal wiretapping violates human rights and the Constitution
- Taiwan opposition blocks premier’s speech
- Taiwan anti-nuclear activists protest outside Legislative Yuan
- BC-BKO--European Championship Results, BKO
- BC-BKO--European Championship Glance, BKO
- Emmy host Neil Patrick Harris is magic ambassador
- Emmy-nominated stars eager for Harris' host redux
- New US ambassador arrives in tense Brazil
- Poland to celebrate Penderecki's 80th birthday
- Stocks, bonds rally after Summers exits Fed race
- Macedonian police arrest 17 on espionage charges
- Accused White House shooter will accept plea deal
- EU preparing sanctions for new member Croatia
- Chocolate coming on next space station delivery
- Review: Costello, Roots a winning collaboration
- Oil falls to near $107 on US-Russia deal for Syria
- Ex-President Uribe in Colombia Senate run
- Chemical weapons and eradication efforts worldwide
- 4.8-magnitude quake rattles central Greece
- Cilic suspended 9 months for doping violation
- House Republican criticizes Benghazi review
- Turkey says it shot down Syrian helicopter
- Plane returns to Martinique due to safety concerns
- Kerry to meet with Chinese foreign minister
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Sept. 22-28
- IMF approves installment of Cyprus bailout
- Obama: 'Cowardly act' at Navy Yard kills patriots
- Candidate in Maldives vote to contest result
- Sierra Leone president reschedules US trip
- WTA Schedule
- BC-TEN--WTA Money Leaders, TEN
- Cuban Catholic bishops calls for political reform
- US: Drug-resistant bacteria are common killers
- Candidate in Maldives election to contest result
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- Burberry whips up a pastel romance at London show
- BC-TEN--ATP World Tour Money Leaders, TEN
- Haiti a step closer to having army again
- Tiny St. Kitts signs treaty banning cluster bombs
- UK begins sell-off of shares in Lloyds bank
- 'The Collaboration' knocks Hollywood too hard
- Youzhny advances at St. Petersburg Open
- Mexico sees its first village cellphone network
- France: UN report shows Syrian regime is 'guilty'
- Company withdraws from Alaska mine project
- Court strikes down Israeli detention law
- Emmys to honor Gandolfini, Monteith, 3 others
- Kaka suspends salary until recovers from injury
- Chemical weapons watchdog says it will act fast
- Guam governor asking court to pause dump closure
- Stephen Lee found guilty of snooker match fixing
- Book offers close look at GOP opportunity fumbled
- Website says video shows 7 hostages are alive
- Greek Results, SOC
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Title, release date set for Robert Gates book
- Model campaign brings more diversity to runways
- Former US music exec held hostage, stabbed in LA
- GM working on 200-mile electric car, exec says
- Querrey rallies to reach 2nd round in Metz
- Funeral held for bullied US girl who killed self
- Gen Re Announces Additions to the General Re Corporation Board
- Zach Johnson rallies to win BMW Championship
- Funeral held for bullied US girl who killed self
- First lady: Obama will 'shake his groove thing'
- Syria deal shines light on Israeli capabilities
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- Syria deal shines light on Israeli capabilities
- Swedish Results, SOC
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Study: Methane leaks from gas drilling not huge
- UN team finds sarin gas used in Syrian attack
- Cuba, US discuss direct mail service
- Russian ridicules US over Navy Yard shooting
- Yemen receives first US reconnaissance aircraft
- Romanian president urges gold mine law scrapped
- Election-related clashes close down Guinea market
- Bombardier CSeries jet has first test flight
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- US condemns Sudanese president's plan to go to UN
- Lawyer: Snowden still expects visit from father
- Cast revealed for Disney's new show 'Aladdin'
- It's murder at the museum in 'The Final Cut'
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Cast revealed for Disney's new show 'Aladdin'
- Police: 12 dead in shootings at UN Navy complex
- Caribbean gathering focuses on reparations battle
- Bombardier CSeries jet has first test flight
- Stocks rise after Summers exits Fed race
- Quintiles Completes Acquisition of Novella Clinical
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Report: log of US inmate suicide falsified
- Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth call off engagement
- French Results, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- US homeless man turns in money-filled backpack
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Sunderland manager Di Canio fined for misconduct
- Obama clears way for chemical weapons aid to Syria
- Liberia Senate investigating ex-warlord legislator
- Roma beats Parma 3-1 to maintain perfect start
- Pakistan's Malala, Snowden nominated for EU prize
- Obama laments shooting as gun debate has gone cold
- Rates fall at weekly US Treasury bill auction
- Cuban singer says sanctioned for bold lyrics
- English Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Liverpool held to 2-2 draw at Swansea in EPL
- Crude oil slumps on Syria deal; soybeans fall
- Obama laments shooting as gun debate has gone cold
- 'Revolution,' UN spotlight global energy crisis
- Belgian phone firm hacked; suspected spy attack
- Liverpool held to 2-2 draw at Swansea in EPL
- Crude oil slumps on Syria deal; soybeans fall
- Ainslie hopes to one day win Cup for Britain
- Australia wins ODI series against England
- Party on: Tom Ford showcases new collection
- First 'Spider-Man' hero says 'it's hard to leave'
- Reports: Hamburger SV fires coach Thorsten Fink
- Athletic Bilbao beat Celta Vigo 3-2 in new stadium
- Judge: Iran-backed company behind NYC office tower
- Rapper Mack Maine charged with assault in US
- Russia judge critically injured in Ghana car crash
- Ainslie hopes to one day win Cup for Britain
- Rapper Mack Maine charged with assault in Oklahoma
- 'Insidious: Chapter 2' creeps to top of box office
- Police: Officer shot unarmed man 10 times
- Nasty weather plaguing NFL early in season
- Shipper will pay for Hawaii molasses spill cleanup
- Report: Drug-resistant bacteria are common killers
- UK opens investigation on death that sparked riots
- Biographical information on Navy Yard suspect
- Gunman in Navy Yard shooting was in Navy Reserves
- Correction: Colorado Flooding story
- Toshiba Launches Microcontroller Enabling Control of Motor Drives and Systems
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Man sentenced in Paula Deen extortion plot
- Burberry, Tom Ford headline London Fashion Week
- Tuesday, September 24
- Daley drops out of race for Illinois governor
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Facts and figures about the Washington Navy Yard
- Daley drops out of race for Illinois governor
- Rhapsody cuts 15 percent of staff; CEO resigns
- Too edgy? Too tame? Gay pride parades spark debate
- Horwill back in Wallabies squad, Robinson recalled
- Pandora Media to issue new stock; shares fall
- Emmy host Neil Patrick Harris is magic ambassador
- Cuban who was fugitive sentenced in drug case
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- 13 killed in Washington Navy Yard shooting rampage
- UK opens investigation on death that sparked riots
- Chief: Only lone gunman in Navy Yard rampage
- Taiwan-France working holiday pact to be inked soon
- NL Capsules
- AL Capsules
- National Football League Standings
- Officials: Navy Yard shooter had 3 weapons
- Brazil looks to break from US-centric Internet
- AP PHOTOS: 7-hour trek to reach Andean ceremony
- DRAM stocks up on product price hikes
- Rookie Bernard leads Bengals over Steelers 20-10
- Porn group lifting HIV-prompted filming moratorium
- National League Standings
- National League Leaders
- BC-TEN--KDB Korea Open Results, TEN
- Premier unable to deliver report in Legislature
- Gemalto Delivers Secure eHealthcare Solution to Hospital in US
- Highlanders to lose Hore, Woodcock
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Asia stocks down ahead of Fed meeting
- Taiwan shares close down 0.06%
- Moore tells daughter it takes help to get made up
- Sandra Bullock tells Vogue she doesn't look back
- Eiji Toyoda, key figure in Toyota's rise, dies
- McAfee: Collins most 'dangerous' celeb search
- Navy Yard shooting victims had long careers there
- Bangladesh: Execution for war crimes convict
- AP survey: Sluggish global economic recovery ahead
- Biographical information on Navy Yard suspect
- American League Standings
- American League Leaders
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Employment gap between rich, poor widest on record
- Thai rubber protests injure dozens of police
- Feds to ask for 27-yr sentence in child porn case
- Taiwan welcomes progress on working holiday pact with France
- China sex tape official loses appeal
- In budget faceoff, Obama warns of 'economic chaos'
- At 90, Israel's Uri Avnery still lobbies for peace
- European auto sales hit new low
- Review: Ethan Coen's new play twisted, of course
- -Shooting-Military Building-Keyword Change,ADVISORY, AP
- Myers homers to lift Rays over Rangers 6-2
- Gunman in Navy Yard shooting was in Navy Reserves
- UAE military chopper crashes, killing airman
- Beijing airport bomber goes on trial in capital
- Oil falls below $106 ahead of Fed policy meeting
- Australia warns FIFA over World Cup date switch
- Why is France pushing so hard on Syria?
- HTC shares rebound after foreign institutional buying
- 13 killed in Washington Navy Yard shooting rampage
- Why is France pushing so hard on Syria?
- Colorado evacuees return to find more heartbreak
- BC-TEN--GRC Bank Guangzhou International Women's Open Results, TEN
- Colorado flooding could help keep tourists away
- China opens world's highest civilian airport
- New Yorkers now face 2 starkly different choices
- Local bourse ends flat in thin trading
- President touts closer Taiwan-Japan ties
- Iran: In letter to Obama, Rouhani offers his views
- New Yorkers now face 2 starkly different choices
- Iran restores blocks on Facebook, Twitter
- Struggling Spain just reaches Euro quarterfinals
- Israeli raid in West Bank kills Palestinian
- Hearing set for officer who shot unarmed man
- Analysts: 2012 poverty rate to show slight decline
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Economic Daily News: Emerging economies to bear brunt of QE phaseout
- Syrian army accuses Turkey of escalating tensions
- UN: North Korea won't cooperate with rights probe
- Platini to decide in 2014 on FIFA presidential run
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Platini to decide in 2014 on FIFA presidential run
- Spanish town seeks lottery winner who lost ticket
- Tuilagi apologizes for "bunny ears" prank
- Cambodian PM, opposition hold second day of talks
- Police: Man kills 3 in Austria shooting
- UK inflation rate eases to 2.7 percent
- Juan Pablo Montoya to drive for Team Penske
- Premier's administrative report focuses on economy
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwanese save most for children's education
- Coppola, Domingo among Praemium Imperiale winners
- Israel calls for new pressure on Iran
- Afghan president says no rush for US security deal
- Filipino rebels abduct city police chief in south
- Tropical Storm Humberto moving in the Atlantic
- Storm likely to bring sea warning on Mid-Autumn Festival
- Taiwan to join APEC discussion on economic integration
- German investor confidence up more than expected
- Poll: Tough fight ahead for Merkel's coalition
- AmCham sees better prospects for Taiwan to join TPP
- Morocco editor arrested for posting al-Qaida video
- Volasertib* receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukaemia
- ICAO observer status remains a goal for Taiwan: official
- Mozambique: diarrhea kills 100
- Hamburg fires coach Thorsten Fink after bad start
- Chelsea looking to kick-start season against Basel
- Taiwan IC output forecast to rise over 7% in 2014
- KMT culture committee chief to take over as presidential aide
- Sierra Leone: Deputy minister charged with rape
- Volcano erupts again in western Indonesia
- Iran's top leader urges Guard to avoid politics
- Last season's runner-up Dortmund opens at Napoli
- Indian Miss America resonates as symbol of change
- Prince Harry spends night in cold chamber
- Chelsea looking to kick-start season against Basel
- Uproar as French jeweler kills thief, is charged
- Iraqi Sunnis say sect targeted in southern city
- Last season's runner-up Dortmund opens at Napoli
- Russia against use of force in Syria resolution
- Russia to fly out judge hurt in Ghana car crash
- Doctors at Greek hospitals join strikes
- South Africa: Vietnamese group learns about rhinos
- Russia to fly out judge hurt in Ghana car crash
- Timberlake, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis lead MTV EMAs
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Taiwan-Africa business forum to kick off in Taiwan
- Strauss-Kahn to work 3 months for free in Serbia
- Witness in Ruto trial describes church torching
- Barcelona and Ajax meet for the 1st time
- New Dutch king to deliver Cabinet's gloomy message
- San Siro to be partially closed due to racism
- Bulgarian sprinter banned for life for doping
- Jack Johnson is back, more mellow than ever
- Atletico takes on Zenit in Champions League
- Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company present efficacy and safety data on linagliptin and investigational compound empa
- Zanzibar police: 15 arrested for acid attacks
- Taiwan to set up wildlife protection area for endangered turtle
- Officials: Gunman treated for mental health issues
- US futures edge lower as Fed starts 2-day meeting
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Shooting reignites US debate over gun control
- Greek party leader probed over "lynch" remark
- BC-TEN--St. Petersburg Open Results, TEN
- Radwanska advances to 2nd round at Korea Open
- BC-TEN--Open de Moselle Results, TEN
- Polish playwright Slawomir Mrozek buried in Krakow
- AP PHOTOS: Syrian refugee kids learn taekwondo
- Libya appeals to UK for help removing weapons
- Britney Spears announces Las Vegas residency
- 2 humans gored at Spain bull spearing fiesta
- Cookson confident of easy win in UCI election
- US consumer prices up just 0.1 percent in August
- Advocacy group cites Turkey press freedom crisis
- Britney Spears announces Las Vegas residency
- US consumer prices up just 0.1 percent in August
- Premier blocked from giving administrative report
- Fognini advances at St. Petersburg Open
- Migrants make mass entries into Spanish enclaves
- Egypt court upholds freeze of Islamists' assets
- Serbian knocks out No. 1 seed at Guangzhou Open
- Report: UAE camel trainer drowns in surf chase
- 1 dead, 1 missing in stunt plane crash in China
- Dortmund, Aubameyang lead AP football poll
- Japanese visits down 6.8% in first seven months on weaker yen
- Microsoft board boosts dividend by 5 cents
- Sweden's PM Reinfeldt reshuffles government
- Cameron: Tottenham fans can call themselves 'Yids'
- Codrescu, Bidart make long list for poetry award
- Q&A: Rick Ross on Reebok, Jay-Z, acting and music
- China urges speedy review in Taiwan over service trade pact
- Stocks edge higher as Fed kicks off 2-day meeting
- UN court delays verdict in Serb nationalist trial
- US builder confidence steady, rates a concern
- Stella McCartney swaps catwalk for the treadmill
- Orlando Bloom, Condola Rashad tackle Shakespeare
- Go For the Food: SC island offers change of pace
- Stocks higher as Fed kicks off 2-day meeting
- Croatian PM defiant over EU sanctions
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1430 GMT
- EY #1 professional services employer
- Taiwanese traditional dances light up DanceSport contest
- Court: Berlusconi company must pay huge award
- AP Global Football 10 Quotebox
- Foreign holdings of US Treasury dip fall in July
- Liberia takes steps to revoke logging permits
- Man mugged for copy of 'Grand Theft Auto V'
- US Navy complex shooter got honorable discharge
- Far right fails in bid to gag German president
- World Golf Glance
- President continues to explain position on Wang incident
- Corporation gets Versace home with $41.5M bid
- African Union to debate ICC exit amid Kenya trial
- Kendrick Lamar is top Soul Train Awards nominee
- Bethpage to host 2019 US PGA, 2024 Ryder Cup
- World Golf Ranking
- Slower holiday sales growth predicted for 2013
- Guinea opposition says vote needs to be delayed
- New Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to Open Exciting Week of Tech Innovation with Preshow Keynote at 2014 International CES
- Ker Chien-ming asks Legislative Yuan to investigate lobbying charge
- Taiwan High Court picks judges to deal with case legislative speaker
- Dapu pharmacy owner found dead
- Nadal to play again in SAmerica _ this time in Rio
- Bahrain opposition says senior figure detained
- UK counterterror police detain 2 men
- Club ejected after masseur stepped in to make save
- UN: Syrian clashes on Golan risk entangling Israel
- HRW: Colombia inadequate in helping landless
- New trial ordered in post-Katrina police killings
- HRW: Colombia inadequate in helping landless
- Stocks edge higher as Fed kicks off 2-day meeting
- Pope's sister hospitalized but stable in Argentina
- Officials: Navy Yard shooter had shotgun, handguns
- Nicaragua asks world court to settle border
- Congo soldier released after 2 days in Rwanda
- Tunisia journalists strike over media detentions
- Libya western oil pipelines reopen, production up
- Graham Nash looks back on a life of 'Wild Tales'
- Group urges Yemen to protect women's rights
- Liberian president's son resigns from oil company
- Belarus worried about 2014 hockey worlds boycott
- Escudero suspended for 30 days in doping case
- Liberian president's son resigns from oil company
- UN official: World 'not on track' over climate
- Brazil says interested in hosting women's WCup
- French citizen dies in police custody in Egypt
- CH2M Hill engineering firm gets new CEO
- SAfrica, India in 'constructive' meeting over tour
- Judge: Argentine commerce secretary abused power
- 22 firms paying $14.4M to settle SEC charges
- On skater's road to Sochi Games, a flight of tears
- Audit critical of US Navy security review system
- UN chief: New Syria resolution must be enforceable
- Puerto Rico reveals record deficit from FY 2012
- Thomas Bach spends 1st day at IOC headquarters
- O'Sullivan in bother for making fixing allegations
- Burroughs brings winning streak to Budapest
- Brazil leader postpones trip to US over spying
- World Series of Poker owner launching new website
- Pynchon's 'Bleeding Edge' looks back to 2001
- Occupy Wall Street activists mark 2nd anniversary
- On skater's road to Sochi Games, a flight of tears
- Ahoy! The world's most famous salvage operations
- Obama, Netanyahu to hold White House meeting
- Brazil leader postpones trip to US over spying
- Man pleads guilty to bomb charge in Las Vegas
- White House criticizes lawmakers opposing gun bill
- World Series of Poker owner launching new website
- UN's 60th General Assembly opens with Syria twist
- Obama, Netanyahu to hold White House meeting
- Wireless Seismic Announces First Sale of 3-Channel RT System 2 to a Major Oilfield Service Company
- Chief Libyan criminal investigator in east killed
- UN's 68th General Assembly opens with Syria twist
- Senegal stadium ban stands for WCup playoffs
- Bareilles: Happy with success after Perry chatter
- London Fashion Week closes after flurry of shows
- UN chief sees improving inter-Korean relations
- US official opens new Belfast peace talks
- Springsteen posts song for Argentina
- Springsteen returns to Argentina after 25 years
- Rockwell returns to 'dark stuff' for 'Single Shot'
- Review: Ethan Coen's new play twisted, of course
- Administration explaining Syria plan to lawmakers
- Oil slips ahead of Fed policy decision
- First variant of Boeing 787 takes off
- 'Mad Men' to wrap its run with 2-part final season
- Rockwell returns to 'dark stuff' for 'Single Shot'
- NYC's Rainbow Room will reopen to public in 2014
- United Tech: Europe improving, military parts down
- US company about to make first space station run
- Malawi arrests suspects in shooting of official
- US company about to make first space station run
- Get out! Louis-Dreyfus a movie star for first time
- Here's what to watch for Wednesday from the Fed
- Stocks edge higher as Fed kicks off 2-day meeting
- Weir out of Sochi after not registering for season
- Alaska asks ConocoPhillips to reopen LNG plant
- FBI releases files on the late Hawaii senator
- Rooney scores 2 in United beats Leverkusen 4-2
- Bayern beats CSKA Moscow 3-0 in Champions League
- Saturday, September 21
- Champions League: PSG beats Olympiakos 4-1
- Champions League Results, SOC
- Champions League Glance, SOC
- Man City makes winning start to Champs League
- Orange juice, coffee futures fall sharply
- Benfica beats Anderlecht 2-0 in Champions League
- Puerto Rico holds public hearings on pot bill
- Navy Yard gunman visited range day before shooting
- Ecotality files for bankruptcy protection
- Copenhagen, Juventus draw 1-1
- BST Global Introduces BST10 at the FIDIC Centenary Conference in Barcelona, Spain
- Acapulco tourists stranded; Mexico death toll 47
- Real Madrid beats Galatasaray 6-1 in Champs League
- Billionaire Broad says his LA museum will be free
- Appeals court hears priest's endangerment case
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Pair of America's Cup races postponed
- Bayern, Real and United win in Champs League
- US man gets 27 months for priest's meth sales
- Real Sociedad loses 2-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk in CL
- Electronic Arts promotes Andrew Wilson to CEO
- Pair of America's Cup races postponed
- Champions League: PSG beats Olympiakos 4-1
- Weir out of Sochi after not registering for season
- Senegal forced to play World Cup playoff on road
- Fire at Logan Airport fuel pumps quickly contained
- Mariners minor leaguer suspended for 50 games
- Former AP correspondent Loyal Gould dead at age 86
- Energy Department to sell Fisker loan
- Report: DHS must better track excessive force
- Federal gun laws didn't block Navy Yard shooter
- Obama: Suspending more deportations not an option
- Review: Opposites attract at high speeds in 'Rush'
- 16 killed in Venezuela prison violence
- Federal gun laws didn't block Navy Yard shooter
- A state dinner is unlikely this year for Obama
- A state dinner is unlikely this year for Obama
- Jury recommends death for double initials killer
- Cheer up, Grumpy Cat: You have an endorsement deal
- Pair of America's Cup races postponed
- LA man charged in machete attack on ex-wife
- Tiger's year: 5 wins, 0 majors, 3 rules violations
- Danica Patrick to co-host country awards
- TV technology has attention of USGA, R&A
- UN chief promoting India-Pakistan meeting at UN
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- TV technology has attention of USGA, R&A
- Australia's new prime minister sworn into power
- Wednesday, September 25
- Review: 'Enough Said' a winning comic romance
- Biden's niece arrested in NYC police scuffle
- Ex-staffer sues Insane Clown Posse, cites abuse
- Android Traffic Exchange Network "metaps Exchanger" Has Surpassed 200 Million Downloads Globally
- Taiwan shares open marginally lower
- Guatemala arrests alleged trafficker sought by US
- Review: New iOS software has features to discover
- How iPhone 5S, 5C and older iPhone 5 compare
- At a Glance: iPhone 5C and 5S vs. older iPhone 5
- Details on the past iPhones, along with new ones
- Apple's iPhone and iPad shipments by quarter
- Review: iPhone fingerprint sensor worth extra cost
- Club doctor cleared over supplements scandal
- 3 vigilantes killed in clash with Mexican soldiers
- Club doctor cleared over supplements scandal
- Malta captain Mifsud signed by Melbourne Heart
- Guam governor orders release of $20M tax refunds
- Sporting KC draws Real Esteli 1-1
- Toshiba's SSD and HDD Products for Enterprise Market Honored with "Green IT Award 2013"
- United Daily News: Right and wrong turned upside down
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- AUO, Innolux shares edge higher on China TV subsidy plan report
- Fire at Logan Airport fuel pumps strands planes
- NL Capsules
- 3 arrested in international Navy bribery scheme
- Del Piero named Sydney FC captain for 2013-14
- AL Capsules
- Del Piero named Sydney FC captain for 2013-14
- BC-TEN--KDB Korea Open Results, TEN
- Resort project opens tiny Bimini to the world
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Desperate thousands try to escape cut-off Acapulco
- Desperate thousands try to escape cut-off Acapulco
- Starbucks says guns unwelcome, though not banned
- Ferrari in the spotlight ahead of Singapore GP
- Lebanese man convicted of storing bomb materials
- Wondolowski helps Earthquakes past Impact 3-0
- A guide to understanding Fed's actions Wednesday
- Asia stocks hesitate as Fed decision looms
- Oil rises toward $106 ahead of Fed policy decision
- Bangladesh opposition protests war crimes verdict
- 'War without guns': SKorea's passionate protesters
- Jordan's king calls for China role in Syria crisis
- Facebook COO urges Taiwanese students to 'lean in'
- Taiwan shares close down 0.49%
- American League Standings
- American League Leaders
- National League Standings
- NKorea urges nuclear talks 'without preconditions'
- Xyec is first Japan company to list in Singapore
- National League Leaders
- Tuesday's Major League Linescores
- Navy Yard gunman told police he was hearing voices
- Greek public sector shuts down for 2-day strike
- 11 companies pledge to invest US$2.282 billion in Taiwan
- Gunman kills Afghan provincial election official
- Mark Wahlberg no longer a high school dropout
- Man who confessed to DUI expected to plead guilty
- Drugs and drink drive hero in 'Buzzkill'
- Greek public sector shuts down for 2-day strike
- Taiwanese biggest users of Facebook in Asia
- Syria: Aleppo prisoners caught in deadly stalemate
- Man who confessed to DUI expected to plead guilty
- What a trip: Timothy Leary's files go public in NY
- Rangers beat Rays to end 7-game losing streak
- Job-seeker attacks China's 2nd-richest man
- What a trip: Timothy Leary's files go public in NY
- Solar energy stocks boosted by sales hopes
- Germany: economic giant reluctant to lead
- Washington celebrates diversity at pre-Emmy party
- Focus shifts to finding missing after Colo. floods
- Sea, land warnings for Tropical Storm Usagi likely
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Greenpeace says 2 activists held in Russian Arctic
- BC-TEN--GRC Bank Guangzhou International Women's Open Results, TEN
- Despite storm, Rubber Duck to go on display in Kaohsiung as planned
- UN secures funds for cash-strapped Cambodian court
- NewsBreak: MLK secretary to auction King trove
- Bahrain holds opposition figure in violence probe
- Zara group posts 1 pct first-half profit growth
- Life picks up as Filipino troops corner rebels
- Local bourse ends down, led by large-cap stocks
- KMT bigwig meets Communist Party chief from Yunnan
- Obama's climate plans to get airing in Congress
- Verdict against China's Bo Xilai expected Sunday
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Electricity rate hikes to go ahead as planned: economics minister
- For Obama, Brazil decision compounds rough stretch
- Agents: Flyhalf Jantjies re-signs for Lions
- PM tells Tuilagi no apology necessary for prank
- Turkey says it is favorite to host Euro 2020 final
- French Senate votes to ban child beauty pageants
- French Senate votes to ban child beauty pageants
- Study: Cruise control helps speeding _ at a cost
- Military must maintain discipline, carry out reforms: president
- Car bombs in northern and central Iraq kill 2
- Police arrest pickpockets who targeted Louvre
- Gov't collects millions in back taxes from pigeon racing
- The U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- DPP lawmaker to ask for legislative probe on influence peddling
- Fishery authorities unconvinced by accusation against Philippines
- 22nd Century Group to Acquire Participating Member of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement
- Sharp to sell shares, lowers loss forecast
- BC-TEN--St. Petersburg Open Results, TEN
- Syria gives Russia chemical weapons evidence
- Pavlyuchenkova reaches Korea Open quarters
- Art of war: Dubai gallery haven for Syrian artists
- Siemens appoints board replacement for Ackermann
- Merkel's Cabinet OKs limited minimum wage deal
- EU to regulate financial benchmarks like LIBOR
- Greece: Far-right party searched after stabbing
- Russia's judge flown home after Ghana car accident
- TSMC named DJSI industry group leader
- Scotland planning to go it alone at Rio Games
- BC-TEN--Open de Moselle Results, TEN
- Village seniors preserving culture under government plan
- Taiwan, U.K. to cooperate on intellectual property issues
- China willing to open space station to foreigners
- 2014 Davis Cup World Group
- OSIsoft launches the PI System @cityscale connected with Microsoft CityNext
- Dutchman Kroll to coach Tunisia in WCup playoff
- United generated record revenue during title run
- Lawmakers fail to reach agreement on allowing premier to report
- Woman survives 16 days in well in central China
- Elekta included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
- Spanish banks' bad loan ratio almost 12 percent
- Tropical storm could strengthen into typhoon: forecasters
- Bank of England policymakers note economic pick-up
- Serbia-Switzerland, Czech-Netherlands in Davis Cup
- Egypt reopens Gaza border after weeklong closure
- Report: poor tactics led to 2 deaths in Himalayas
- UN inspector: team to return to Syria within weeks
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Romania: communist guard accused of 103 deaths
- Facebook sorry for ad showing photo of dead girl
- Berlocq, Olivetti reach 2nd round in Metz
- Liverpool winger Coutinho out until end of October
- Grace Jones memoir planned for next year
- Veterinarians: US National Zoo panda cub healthy
- Taiwan promotes tourism in New Delhi
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Obama takes economy message to corporate leaders
- US futures up ahead of Fed's economic update
- FedEx says quarterly profit up 7 percent
- Asian Champions League Glance, SOC
- Asian Champions League Results, SOC
- US court decides if gay juror can be removed
- Hundreds of Croatian doctors, nurses on strike
- Kagame's party wins majority seats in Rwanda polls
- Teams given 2 extra reviews per innings in tests
- US builders boost single-family home construction
- Honduran officials, artists explore Taiwanese culture
- Swisscom says paper got 4 files with internal data
- Intel, Panasonic, Toshiba to Exhibit at Inaugural CES Unveiled TEL AVIV
- UAE developers unveil $4.5B Baghdad project
- US to face Europe in Duel in the Pool in Glasgow
- US builders boost single-family home construction
- Swisscom says paper got 4 files with internal data
- Hello Kitty takes flight on EVA's Taoyuan-Los Angeles route
- Carole King to perform at Alicia Keys' Black Ball
- Review: 'Thanks for Sharing' is funny but shallow
- How iPhone 5S, 5C and older iPhone 5 compare
- Review: iPhone fingerprint sensor worth extra cost
- Details on the past iPhones, along with new ones
- Sudan calls on US to issue visa for UN summit
- At a Glance: iPhone 5C and 5S vs. older iPhone 5
- Tipsarevic upset in 1st round at St. Petersburg
- Egypt's ousted leader speaks to his family
- 2nd private company ready to fly to space station
- FC Seoul beats Al Alhi to reach ACL semifinals
- Train, bus crash in Canada; 'multiple fatalities'
- 5 killed in shootout along Pakistan-Afghan border
- 5 things to know about the Europa League
- Abu Dhabi Police and UK
- People picks Washington as best-dressed star
- Ralph Clemens Martin, Director of EMIRAT AG, met Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer for a Charity Lunch
- Train, bus crash in Canada; 'multiple fatalities'
- More than 100 Chadian soldiers leave north Mali
- King and Konta through to quarters
- Talk of the Day -- AsusTek chairman open to merger proposal
- Citizen Travel Card accepted at 170 Yunlin stores
- ICC judge warns against identifying witnesses
- Booker Prize to admit American authors
- Heavy drinking may prove costly in Britain
- Liberian president's son cites disagreements
- 31 fraud suspects detained in Taichung
- US stocks flat as market waits Fed decision
- Heavy drinking may prove costly in Britain
- Hulu inks deal to offer BBC programming
- Cuban troubadour: Singer's concert ban lifted
- Kevin Baker's novel explores mid-20th century NYC
- Debt inspectors to Cyprus: keep up reforms
- Popular Puerto Rico lagoon becomes natural reserve
- Calls for debate on Muslim veil mount in Britain
- Holocaust survivor, top German lit critic dies
- Many countries impose restrictions on Muslim veils
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1450 GMT
- Tropical Storm Usagi upgraded to typhoon
- Air France to cut 2,800 more jobs amid weak demand
- BlackBerry unveils new Z30 smartphone
- Mother of US Navy shooter 'so, so very sorry'
- Blocking premier's report to Legislature unconstitutional: scholar
- Blocking premier's report to Legislature unconstitutional: scholar
- Taiwanese business owners in China urge early passage of service pact
- Taiwanese business owners in China urge early passage of service pact
- Officials: Austrian gunman apparently kills self
- Group calls for end to C. African Republic attacks
- Dapu pharmacist’s relatives postpone autopsy
- LinkedIn asks to disclose US security orders
- CEOs less optimistic about the US economy
- Stars attend funeral for Kabbalah rabbi in Israel
- Fitch Launches
- Puerto Rican found guilty of ripping off man's lip
- Singer Jackie Lomax dies in England
- Iran releases prominent human rights lawyer
- AGCO Publishes 2012 Sustainability Report
- Gucci serves up hot summer styles in Milan
- AP names Dahlburg as Benelux news editor
- Azerbaijan journalist arrested 3 weeks before vote
- Eighth Annual Hay Group Study Identifies Best Companies for Leadership
- Brazil limits re-elections in sports organizations
- Zambia separatists are defiant in court
- 7 arrested at White House protesting deportations
- Chris Young takes next step with 'A.M.'
- Hagel orders 2 reviews in response to shooting
- No bail for African charged in Iran uranium plot
- US general has doubts about probing mental health
- How iPhone 5S, 5C and older iPhone 5 compare
- Man accused in killing of US official in Niger
- Spike Lee to receive $300,000 Gish Prize
- Raich's Olympic dream alive after motorbike crash
- Beanie Babies creator charged with tax evasion
- Former Ghana captain Quarshie dies at 59
- Review: MGMT remains unpredictable on 3rd album
- US moves toward mandate on CEO-worker pay gap
- Italian player banned 6 months for corruption
- Italy: Berlusconi insists he will stay in politics
- Coal's future darkens around the world
- Germany supplied 'dual-use' chemicals to Syria
- 'Whale Spotting' app seeks to reduce ship strikes
- Spain routs Serbia to reach Euro champs semis
- US judge: Parents can name their baby 'Messiah'
- Egypt Cabinet sets minimum wage for workers
- Google launches health company Calico
- Does her acting debut mark new chapter for Pink?
- BC-BKO--European Championship Glance, BKO
- BC-BKO--European Championship Results, BKO
- Israeli Arab killed in Syrian civil war
- More than $10 million on line at Tour Championship
- Fed downgrades its outlook for US economy
- Man acknowledges shooting at White House in 2011
- 'American Masters' creator Susan Lacy heads to HBO
- Jordan Burroughs wins second world championship
- New test aims to better detect viral infections
- Ferretti creates pretty folkloric looks
- DSquared2 looks cater to hour-glass figures
- Stocks, bonds rise sharply as Fed keeps stimulus
- German Summaries, SOC
- Asian Champions League Glance, SOC
- Asian Champions League Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- Stocks, bonds rise sharply as Fed keeps stimulus
- Bloomberg warns of illegal online gun sales
- US nuclear workers sue agency over accident
- Haiti police arrest 4 in roadside robberies
- Eminem's childhood home in Detroit up for auction
- UEFA nations to back 2022 World Cup winter switch
- Libya to move Gadhafi's son to Tripoli for trial
- Anti-austerity militants snarl Dublin, fight cops
- Court: Clicking 'Like' on Facebook is free speech
- Interpol says match-fixing 'mastermind' arrested
- Iran releases human rights lawyer, other prisoners
- Bernanke: No fixed schedule for slowing bond buys
- Court upholds California fuel standard
- Review: 'Prisoners' a gripping, smart revenge saga
- Michael C. Hall ready to say goodbye to 'Dexter'
- Report: BlackBerry could cut 40 pct of workforce
- Correction: Navy Yard Shooting story
- Correction: Navy Yard Shooting story
- Milan Fashion Week gets off to energetic start
- Weinstein Co. to develop JD Salinger feature film
- UN extends Liberian peacekeeping, cuts forces
- Facebook CEO lobbies Congress on immigration
- Guam man pleads not guilty to killing mother
- Chili Peppers, 2 Chainz headline Music Midtown
- Stocks, bonds rise sharply as Fed keeps stimulus
- Rights group condemns Moroccan editor detention
- Ex-bank executive pleads guilty in Olympus fraud
- Treasury blacklists 2 Indonesian militants
- Neil Patrick Harris rolls out Emmys red carpet
- Guam man pleads not guilty to killing mother
- Iran's present says Obama sent him positive letter
- Arsenal beats Marseille 2-1 in Group F
- No bond for accused in Lawrence family stalking
- Napoli beats Dortmund 2-1 to extend perfect start
- Archeologists in Brazil find imperial objects
- Messi scores 3 as Barca routs Ajax 4-0 in CL
- Champions League Results, SOC
- Champions League Results, SOC
- Champions League Glance, SOC
- Iran's president says Obama sent positive letter
- Brazil top court OKs appeals in corruption case
- Prosecutors urge use of iPhone anti-theft system
- Chelsea beaten 2-1 by Basel in Champions League
- Defense pushes to pause 9/11 case at Guantanamo
- McDonald's raises its dividend by 5 percent
- O'Connor being investigated over airport incident
- Fed front-runner Yellen seen as more independent
- AC Milan beats Celtic 2-0 in Champs League opener
- Porto beats Austria Vienna 1-0 in Champions League
- USA Cycling endorses Cookson in UCI election
- Schalke beats Steaua 3-0 in Champions League
- Oracle 1Q profit rises 8 pct, tops predictions
- English Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- Kiwis close within 1 win of America's Cup
- English Standings, SOC
- Atletico beats Zenit 3-1 in the Champions League
- Disney bumps 'Good Dinosaur,' no 2014 Pixar movie
- Messi hits hat trick; Mourinho mulls Chelsea loss
- Pilot killed in Oregon crash appeared on 'Ax Men'
- Kiwis close within 1 win of America's Cup
- French judge: Syria sarin attack lures jihadists
- Port Authority: $10 WTC name rights deal shameful
- Hundreds of kids audition for 'The Sound of Music'
- Mexico floods kill 80, thousands stranded
- Boeing to end C-17 airlifter production in 2015
- Irishman charged with forging NY rhino horns sale
- Walrus move to shore in northwest Alaska
- Patsy Swayze, dance teacher, mother of actor, dies
- Fed bolsters view that US will drive global growth
- Jamaica agency names bidder for power plant
- Defense rests case in trial over Jackson's death
- Woods thinks role of TV needs further review
- US court delays $8.2B Vivendi-Activision deal
- Assad: Gov't did not conduct chemical attack
- Drought temporarily slows New Zealand's economy
- AL Capsules
- US court delays $8.2B Vivendi-Activision deal
- IBM, Marriott execs joining Obama export council
- Brazil goalkeeper Cesar out for up to 8 weeks
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Australia to play Canada in friendly at London
- Former heavyweight champion Norton dies
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Former heavyweight champion Norton dies
- Thursday, September 26
- Japan PM to take firsthand look at Fukushima leaks
- Japan trade deficit swells 25 percent in August
- Haiti's Martelly meets with ex-president Aristide
- Japan PM to take firsthand look at Fukushima leaks
- 5 things to chew on from Champions League opening
- Harris, Crowell win 2 trophies at Americana Awards
- LED firms may post better-than-expected sales in Q4
- Cruzeiro tops Botafogo 3-0, extends lead in Brazil
- McCain slams Putin in opinion piece for Pravda
- New Zealand Cricket elects new board
- Fed bolsters view that US will drive global growth
- AP Interview: Paraguay's new president wants taxes
- BC-TEN--KDB Korea Open Results, TEN
- Iran's president: We will never seek nuclear bomb
- Taiwan Philharmonic to bring local music to European stage
- Usagi may strengthen into super typhoon
- Taiwan's machine tool exports down almost 20% in 8 months
- Assad denies his forces conducted chemical attack
- US Operator Nex-Tech Wireless Selects Gemalto
- Fed surprise: No pullback in bond purchases
- Starbucks' progressive ways draw fire on guns
- Asia stocks jump, Fed refrains from stimulus cut
- Serbia defender Petkovic signs with Sydney FC
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- 58 more missing after massive Mexico storm
- Oil near $109 on supplies drop, Fed stimulus
- Airlines told to avoid path near Indonesia volcano
- Caroline Kennedy to testify on ambassadorship nod
- Galaxy beats Isidro Metapan 1-0
- 6 killed as Canada bus strikes passenger train
- American League
- NL Capsules
- National League
- PetroChina supplier's books seized in graft probe
- Canadian couple missing in New Zealand accident
- Clarke included in 1-day squad for India tour
- HK paper: China politician Bo ready for jail
- Presidential citation issued for late nanguan music maestro
- Canadian couple missing in New Zealand accident
- Clarke included in 1-day squad for India tour
- Egypt troops surround Islamist stronghold by Cairo
- Jihadis capture northern Syrian town near Turkey
- Egyptian army offers no respite for southern town
- Sri Lankan editor flees after death threats
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Afghans flock to colleges, even as Taliban loom
- BC--- News Digest
- Merkel's 'step by step' rise to the top in Germany
- Volvo Trucks: Success for Charlie the Hamster at the Wheel of a Truck
- US developer leaves anger behind in Vietnam
- Merkel's rival: veteran with plain-speaking image
- Iraqi Kurd forces cast ballots in legislative vote
- 1 dead in Bangladesh opposition shutdown
- Taiwan dollar expected to strengthen on Fed move
- Merkel's 'step by step' rise to the top in Germany
- Serena Williams withdraws from Pan Pacific Open
- Rays beat Rangers to close in on AL wild card
- Wednesday's Major League Linescores
- Toshiba Expands Family of SiC Schottky Barrier Diodes
- EU mission member killed in Kosovo shooting
- Radwanska reaches quarters at Korea Open
- Japan baseball head Kato announces resignation
- Console stars of Tokyo Game Show not on sale yet
- Funeral for Greek man stabbed to death
- Corporate Social Responsibility Weekly Recap (September 11, 2013
- Branded an ICC witness, Kenya woman fears for life
- Hon Hai's team in Indonesia to meet potential partners
- Economic Daily News: China's ICT industry a challenge to Taiwan
- Honda recalls Odyssey, Acura MDX for airbag defect
- Germany gives $2.7M to help destroy Syria weapons
- Trial of Gadhafi's son postponed in Libya
- Olympic downhill silver medalist Schild retires
- Crypto flaw in digital ID cards resolved long ago: ministry
- Home delivery firm gains approval for TWSE listing
- Where there's life there's hope
- Industry sounds alarm on piracy
- BC-TEN--GRC Bank Guangzhou International Women's Open Results, TEN
- Ferrari boss dismisses fear over new lineup
- Lufthansa splits big order between Boeing, Airbus
- BBC report casts doubt on Dewani evidence
- Syrian children return to school amid war
- Taiwan art and design show kicks off in London
- Philippine president to rebels: End bloodshed
- Rhodes Scholarship gets donation of $120 million
- Lengthy Neurological Diagnosis Delay May Impact Patients, Survey Shows
- Typhoon strengthens, heads for Philippines, Taiwan
- BC-TEN--St. Petersburg Open Results, TEN
- Poll: Anti-euro party gaining support in Germany
- Poll to be conducted on needs of foreign, Chinese spouses
- Former Nintendo president Yamauchi dies
- Keshi predicts 'unpredictable' WCup playoffs
- Washington Navy Yard opening 3 days after massacre
- Max Mara: Neutrals with playful bursts of color
- Austrian hunter's obsession turns to murder
- Former Nintendo president Yamauchi dies
- Denmark: 10 on trial over Kurdish group financing
- Austrian hunter's obsession turns to murder
- Atletico ties midfielder Arda Turan until 2017
- 5 things to know about the Spanish league
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- BC-TEN--Open de Moselle Results, TEN
- 5 things to know about the Bundesliga
- Vettel has 'love-hate' feelings at Singapore GP
- EU study: $267 billion lost annually in VAT take
- Brazil says it can't handle World Cup drug testing
- Investigators review erratic behavior of US gunman
- CG Flags off Its First Batch of 500 kV Transformers for State Owned Utility PT PLN
- Taiwan planning regional training hub for disaster prevention
- US futures pushed higher by Fed stimulus call
- US gunman visited Buddhist temple about voices
- Cyprus president looks to dump central bank chief
- Obama convening panel in aggressive export goal
- Asian News Digest, AS
- 5 things to know about Serie A
- Taiwan considers insuring infrastructure against natural disasters
- Bahrain opposition defies ban on meeting diplomats
- Warming lull haunts authors of key climate report
- African leaders, French president gather in Mali
- Taiwan on top for 7th consecutive year at Earth Science Olympiad
- Review: Darkness pervades 'Men We Reaped'
- Brazil says it can't handle World Cup drug testing
- US current account deficit drops to $98.9 billion
- 5 things to know about the Premier League
- Census: No sign of economic rebound for many in US
- US unemployment benefit applications rise to 309K
- 4 arrested in UK probe over Syria terrorism
- UEFA members back winter World Cup in Qatar
- US current account deficit drops to $98.9 billion
- Elite US Army units stop taking anti-malarial drug
- Guilty plea to ex-girlfriend's fatal beating in NY
- Sociedad's midfielder Granero to have knee surgery
- Companies face global risks in land claim disputes
- JPMorgan paying $920M in 'London Whale' case
- Prominent SARS doctor in Canada dies at 68
- JPMorgan Chase to pay $920M in settlement
- Pynchon, Lahiri among book award finalists
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- JPMorgan paying $920M in 'London Whale' case
- Indian police file charges in Mumbai gang rape
- Contador to ride for Spain at world championships
- Shuai Zhang and Vania King advance in Guangzhou
- Monks urge Cambodia's king to postpone parliament
- Prominent SARS doctor in Canada dies at 68
- US stocks open higher after hitting all-time high
- Bolt backtracks on plan to retire after 2016 Games
- Russian wheelchair dancers shine in DanceSport Games
- US home sales reached 6? year high in August
- Gunmen kill 6 in drug trafficking area in Brazil
- Palestinian envoy blasts Israel claim in West Bank
- Measure of US economy's health up 0.7 percent
- Putin: Syria chemical attack sly rebel provocation
- Slovak PM survives no-confidence vote
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1430 GMT
- Fognini out, Tursunov advances in St. Petersburg
- Bulgarian opposition calls for no confidence vote
- Sea warning expected before midnight Thursday for super typhoon
- Former top diplomats say Iran dissidents massacred
- Slovenia beats Serbia, qualifies for World Cup
- US stocks waver a day after record-setting run
- BC-BKO--European Championship Results, BKO
- BC-BKO--European Championship Glance, BKO
- Sting's musical 'The Last Ship' will sail to B'way
- Joan Allen back at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre
- Talk of the Day -- Blueprint drawn for new pier in Spratlys
- Durham wins 3rd English county title in 6 years
- Israeli, Palestinian football leaders meet again
- Egypt returns $2B worth of aid to Qatar
- Pope warns church must find new balance or fail
- Pope warns church must find new balance or fail
- Chemical weapons organization to discuss Syria
- Pope Francis reflects on priorities, influences
- Monaco relaxed before PSG clash
- UEFA punishes Legia Warsaw for fans' racism
- Amazon workers strike in Germany
- Junot Diaz still feels like an immigrant in US
- Dapu autopsy results expected after 1 month
- President Ma stands in the way of a mature democracy
- Taiwan braces for Super Typhoon Usagi
- Sept. 29 protest against Taiwan President expects 100,000 people
- New Puerto Rico health secretary appointed
- Indie rock disc inspired by Kerouac novel
- Embattled McQuaid remains defiant for UCI vote
- 5 things to know about the French league
- Greenpeace says Russian armed men storm ship
- German anti-doping agency facing funding shortfall
- Judge accepts guilty plea from Halliburton
- Fendi offers a chic summer women's wardrobe
- Iran minister, UN chief discuss nuclear issue
- Brazil: New trial begins in 2005 killing of US nun
- US judge accepts guilty plea from Halliburton
- Official's life ban over Semenya affair lifted
- O'Sullivan backtracks on fixing claims
- Putin says he may seek 4th presidential term
- US stock market slips a day after setting a record
- UN: Development cutting poverty but gaps remain
- Nokia to pay outgoing CEO Elop $25 million
- British drivers can pay for parking with chestnuts
- 5 free things to do in New Mexico's largest city
- Iran's top leader opens way for Rouhani outreach
- What's at stake in Germany's election
- 5-month-old baby killed in Spain airport accident
- Mayweather-Alvarez fight earned more than $20M
- Former Germany international David Odonkor retires
- FIFA investigates Liberia over ineligible player
- Zookeeper killed by tiger in Germany
- South African commission accuses police of lying
- IOC wants no clash with 2022 Winter Olympics
- US urges China to play constructive role on Syria
- Putin says no discrimination of gays in Russia
- Thousands welcome giant rubber duck to Taiwan
- Carole King is MusiCares person of the year
- Murray to have surgery on back problems
- The Hollywood Reporter's best stories of the week
- Treasury sanctions 7 tied to violent Honduras gang
- Geoffrey Mutai, Dado to defend NYC Marathon titles
- Costume National deconstructs womenswear in Milan
- Canals running dry at Venetian on Las Vegas Strip
- Mahut stuns Seppi to reach Metz quarters
- Finns apologize for 1938 race result manipulation
- IMF chief sees sluggish global growth ahead
- Berlusconi: I'll back Italian govt for now
- EU to change budget calculation to ease austerity
- Cranston books a post-'Breaking Bad' movie role
- 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Fukushima
- Review: New albums from electronic dance musicians
- AP PHOTOS: Egypt police officer shot by militants
- NASA rover finds no hint of methane in Mars air
- 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Fukushima
- Iran: Jewish lawmaker heads to UN with president
- Google releases digital wallet app for iPhones
- NASA rover finds no hint of methane in Mars air
- JPMorgan to pay $389M over misleading ID service
- Woman sues airline: Man's ashes gone from bag
- Colsaerts shares lead in 1st round of Italian Open
- NBC developing Johnny Carson miniseries
- Colombia peace talks enter new recess in Havana
- Wells Fargo to lay off 1,800 mortgage employees
- Group says domestic spying goes too far
- House to vote on stopgap funding bill, 'Obamacare'
- Europa League Results, SOC
- Europa League Glance, SOC
- Valencia, PSV Eindhoven stunned in Europe League
- Jury choice starts, stops in NY heiress will trial
- Brazil fines Facebook for not deleting profile
- Post "Mormon," star Josh Gad swoops into Hollywood
- Prada looks project feminine strength
- Group says domestic spying goes too far
- Americans increasingly hungry for hipster foods
- Hundreds of snakes found at suburban NY man's home
- Carter among Ali Humanitarian Award winners
- UN: Development cutting poverty but gaps remain
- 15-year term for Argentine priest sex abuse upheld
- Kerry: UN must pass resolution on Syrian weapons
- A look at JPMorgan's other legal issues
- Ferguson breaks silence to praise Rooney
- Milan fashion week celebrates homegrown creativity
- US 'joking judge' resigns after losing ruling
- Stock market slips a day after record-setting run
- Weepu added to All Blacks Rugby Championship squad
- Hiroshima girl's paper crane comes to Pearl Harbor
- Rising Alzheimer's creates strain on caregivers
- Tunisia says CIA warned of politician murder
- Peru prosecutor: 2 UK women face at least 6 years
- Prosecutor: UK women face at least 6 years
- Stephen Hawking on hand for UK premiere of biopic
- Propertylink Selects Yardi Voyager for Real Estate Investment and Asset Management Operations in Australia
- Oracle wins race to stay alive in America's Cup
- Rising Alzheimer's creates strain on caregivers
- World Bank: Lebanon's economy ravaged by Syria
- US welcomes Myanmar signing nuclear agreement
- Allende to AP: Pinochet spy chief a repulsive liar
- US welcomes Myanmar signing nuclear agreement
- Stenson opens with 64 to take lead at East Lake
- Obese cancer patients often shorted on chemo doses
- Ecuador, Argentina presidents discuss energy plan
- APNewsBreak: Texas won't switch execution drug
- Tupac Shakur biopic to be filmed in 2014
- Obama taps Goldman exec as ambassador to Canada
- Pentagon cyber chief takes stand at Guantanamo Bay
- Tupac Shakur biopic to be filmed in 2014
- 7th death confirmed in Colorado flooding
- 'Battle of the Sexes' resonates 40 years later
- Christians gather in Kan. to discuss homosexuality
- Europa League Glance, SOC
- Stenson opens with 64 to take lead at East Lake
- Police officer arrested in Mexico bar kidnappings
- Venezuela: US banned presidential overflight
- Panel rules for Chevron in Ecuador Amazon case
- US town seeks to fire police chief in gun videos
- Stenson opens with 64 to take lead at East Lake
- Panel rules for Chevron in Ecuador Amazon case
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- US town seeks to fire police chief in gun videos
- JPMorgan admits fault, pays $920M in trading loss
- Rain in Guam brings flooding, power outages
- New Zealand to raise up to $1.8 billion from IPO
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- NL Capsules
- AL Capsules
- Friday, Septmeber 27
- Renoir's art, personal items sell for $1.3M in NYC
- Land warning issued for Super Typhoon Usagi
- Oracle stays alive as America's Cup plods along
- Texas man executed for ambush that killed 4 women
- LA's Candace Parker wins WNBA MVP
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- NL Capsules
- THURSDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- AL Capsules
- Rescuer says US pilot missing in China likely dead
- India looks to new central banker for salvation
- House vote planned Friday on stopgap funding bill
- JPMorgan admits fault, pays $920M in trading loss
- Vendors: Clown Posse festival checks bouncing
- BC-TEN--KDB Korea Open Results, TEN
- US and Iran eye diplomatic defrosting at UN
- Grief strikes tiny Mexican village after landslide
- Accused players in fear after fixing arrest
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Grief strikes tiny Mexican village after landslide
- Several wounded in Chicago park shooting
- Reid's return a success as Chiefs top Eagles 26-16
- Reid's return a success as Chiefs top Eagles 26-16
- BC-FBN--NFL Standings, FBN
- Brain-eating amoeba rattles nerves in Louisiana
- Taiwan envoy thanks U.S. politicians for ICAO support
- Asia stocks quiet in holiday-muted trade
- Brain-eating amoeba rattles nerves in Louisiana
- Land warning issued for Super Typhoon Usagi (update)
- Dodgers, Red Sox advance to MLB postseason
- Oil drops toward $106 as Syria tensions ease
- Somali police: 16 people die after quarry collapse
- India's new central banker hikes key interest rate
- AL Capsules
- Which way now? Many possible outcomes in Germany
- THURSDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Who's who in Germany's election
- Srinivasan to seek extended tenure as BCCI chief
- Atleticos reducen a 4 su 'numero magico'
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Baku aims for Olympics buzz with Euro 2020 bid
- 17 drown during religious festival in India
- Baku aims for Olympics buzz with Euro 2020 bid
- Syrian opposition slams al-Qaida-linked militants
- Merkel ally criticizes partners' vote drive
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Al-Qaida militants kill 38 troops in Yemen attack
- Cambodian opposition to boycott parliament opening
- O'Connor suspended over drunken airport incident
- Raikkonen expects resolution to Lotus pay dispute
- Closures announced as super typhoon approaches
- China Times: DPP should take blame for legislative turmoil
- Super Typhoon Usagi powerful, but falls short of historical top 10
- War-scarred Sri Lankan Tamils see hope in election
- Swaziland votes for new parliament
- Toshiba Launches a New Vector Engine Embedded Microcontroller for Motor Control Applications
- 32 cities competing to host Euro 2020 matches
- German court delays decision on Ecclestone case
- Russian opposition leader appeal trial on Oct. 9
- EU will not budge on release of jailed Ukraine PM
- 8 arrested in cyber theft from Barclays Bank
- Greek skier to be 1st torchbearer of Sochi relay
- Al-Qaida militants kill 38 troops in Yemen attack
- Taiwan seeking pragmatic ICAO participation
- Radwanska reaches semifinals at Korea Open
- Buccaneers-Patriots a study in contrasts
- Ex-vice president-led business delegation to visit Europe
- Taiwan's influence peddling case nothing like Watergate: envoy
- Bird flu kills 11th person in Cambodia this year
- Japan's Nissan in Sunny plan for Myanmar
- 22 injured in Spain commuter train collision
- Taiwan remains 15th in economic freedom: report
- Super typhoon causes limited flight disruptions in Taiwan
- 22 injured in Spain commuter train collision
- Official: 143 killed by extremists in Nigeria
- Bismarck bears no grudge over referee error
- Sri Lankan soldiers accused of pre-election attack
- Greenpeace ship in Russian arctic towed to port
- Explosion hits Sunni mosque in Iraq, killing 11
- Platini says 2022 World Cup debate still open
- BC-TEN--GRC Bank Guangzhou International Women's Open Results, TEN
- BC-TEN--St. Petersburg Open Results, TEN
- Indebted Cyprus downsizes independence day parade
- Zimbabwe lawyers: Police defy new constitution
- Taiwanese reaches finals of conductor's competition in France
- Anti-India protests erupt in disputed Kashmir
- -Eruope News Digest, AP
- Closures announced for Saturday as super typhoon nears
- Hamilton fastest in practice for Singapore GP
- Mother, uncle of 'Jihad' convicted in French court
- US gets poor reviews on protecting gun rights
- Australia's National Rugby League playoffs at a glance
- Oral-BR Announces Launch of New Digital Tool for Better Oral Care
- Obama takes on coal with first-ever carbon limits
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Bus bomb kills 3 as Philippines fighting drags on
- Over 400 newborns in Taiwan found with hearing impairment
- Closures announced on Saturday as super typhoon nears (update)
- Linda Ronstadt confronts Parkinson's disease
- Greece: Anti-terror police probe far-right
- McLAren team principal shows interest in Alonso
- Amanda Knox on retrial: 'Everything is at stake'
- Manly wins, advances to NRL preliminary final
- US futures flat; investors seeking Fed clarity
- Grenade attack on mosque kills 3 in Pakistan
- Israel, allies fend off international censure
- Bus bomb kills 3 as Philippines fighting drags on
- Tennant Company to Focus on Innovation, Not Litigation
- Australian Football League glance
- Powerful typhoon to skirt Taiwan, Philippines
- Afghanistan: 13 policemen killed in ambush
- UN rights chief lashes back at Sri Lanka claims
- Bono joins world leaders at Global Citizen Fest
- UK regulator probing alleged bra price-fixing
- King and Zhang make it to Guangzhou final
- Patricia Racette to the rescue at SF Opera
- Totti extends contract with Roma for 2 more years
- Goodyear reinstating dividend, starting buyback
- Hawthorn beats Geelong in AFL playoffs
- Saudi princess set to be arraigned on trafficking
- Executive Director of US Authors Guild Has ALS; Says Early-Stage Symptoms Are in Remission with Steroid Treatments.
- James Spader as a turncoat criminal mastermind
- King of Spain to undergo third hip surgery
- US allows Venez pres to cross its airspace
- Challenge for Taiwan to reach 5.5% goal for trade growth: official
- German opposition blocks plan to control exec pay
- Pope blasts abortion after decrying focus on rules
- Shootout in Nigerian capital with Boko Haram
- US VP Joe Biden arrives in Mexico for meetings
- UK critics pan 'Much Ado' but love a comic 'Dream'
- Egypt holds funeral for slain police general
- Taiwanese products aiming high in Thailand market
- 5 things to know about the cycling worlds
- Harmon just part of the gang on unstoppable 'NCIS'
- BC-TEN--Open de Moselle Results, TEN
- Election turnout a factor in Germany's election
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Syria sends OPCW chemical weapons inventory
- Talk of the Day -- Challenges remain ahead despite no QE exit
- Stocks open higher; investors seek Fed clarity
- Rancher sentenced in case of murdered US nun
- Sharp-edged Ryanair admits it has an image problem
- Report: Britain hacked Belgian telecom operator
- Avicii fuses electronic music, country on debut
- President Ma urges precautions ahead of super typhoon's arrival
- Taiwan's creative designs win praise at London festival
- 7 world championship athletes failed doping tests
- Losing cup finalists to lose Europa League entry
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1430 GMT
- Ukraine beats Italy to qualify for World Cup
- Pilot error blamed in 2011 Guyana plane crash
- Closures announced for Saturday as super typhoon nears (update 2)
- EU antitrust body OKs Vodafone's German cable deal
- French, Iranian leaders to meet amid Syrian crisis
- Esquire Network seeks to carve new niche for men
- US stocks mixed as investors seek Fed clarity
- Unemployment rates rise in a third of US states
- UK anti-child abuse body alarmed by Web blackmail
- Menezes quits after another Flamengo loss
- Danai Gurira reveals little about 'Walking Dead'
- UEFA withholds cash from 6 clubs for unpaid debts
- BC-BKO--European Championship Glance, BKO
- BC-BKO--European Championship Results, BKO
- Gloria Hotel Group and The Outlet! Company to open Taiwan’s first world-class Outlet shopping village; Official signing ceremony
- Super Typhoon Usagi slams into Taiwan
- Control Yuan finds problems with Taiwan military projects: Reports
- Emporio Armani: fabric, color, mood all light
- Surgery for Rolland after rupturing knee ligament
- Rocket Fuel soars in 1st day as a public company
- NASA declares an end to Deep Impact comet mission
- Simon beats Querrey to reach Open de Moselle semis
- Pakistan sets date for Taliban prisoner release
- Israel, allies fend off international censure
- In Somali capital, today's boom is real estate
- 'Fatal Attraction' coming to the London stage
- Simon beats Querrey to reach Open de Moselle semis
- Ivory Coast says it won't send Gbagbo wife to ICC
- US college student helps pay tuition by eating
- US stocks fall; investors seek Fed clarity
- FIFA's concern over Africa's ineligible players
- Chita Rivera plans to 'sweat' for her birthday
- Mourinho dismisses crisis talk at Chelsea
- Italian cyclist Agostini tests positive for doping
- US professor in trouble over tweet about shooting
- Judge turns down FOIA for bin Laden burial records
- US Army vet who fought in Syria gets plea deal
- UKIP's Bloom loses party support over slut remark
- Remains of ancient Ottoman town found in Hungary
- FBI finds 1992 US murder suspect in Philippines
- Milan: Etro shimmers for next summer
- US man being sentenced in terror case: I aided FBI
- Senator concerned about Apple's fingerprint tech
- Iraqi leader denies holding 7 Iranian dissidents
- Sousa upsets Tursunov in St. Petersburg Open
- American executed for resisting Nazis honored
- Arctic sea ice 6th lowest, but rebounds from 2012
- Campaign against gay abuse causes stir in EPL
- F. Molinari takes share of lead at Italian Open
- Rivera's long ride from a Pacific fishing village
- Holy cow! Bovine quadruplets born on Cuba farm
- Fight erupts in iPhone line at US Apple store
- Danish Results, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Common: Chicago needs to better understand youth
- Rapper Maine arraigned on US assault charges
- 5 things to know about the Manchester derby
- Tech fixes may keep Guantanamo 9/11 trial on track
- Canadian hiker dies in Mount Washington fall
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Turks and Caicos lawyer charged in corruption case
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Swedish Results, SOC
- 14 players banned from Salvador national team
- Italy to shut New Jersey consulate, Sinatra's home
- Israel probing claim French diplomat roughed up
- Official: Fed could slow bond buys in October
- Norwegian Results, SOC
- Correction: Argentina-Priest Abuse
- Airlines want to know why US OK'd previous mergers
- BlackBerry to lay off 4,500 employees
- Amnesty: 150 refugees from Syria detained in Egypt
- Campaign to halt Peru cat-eating festival
- Dutch Results, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Husband of ex-US Cabinet official gets prison
- Obama at UN to meet with Palestinians' Abbas
- Author Harper Lee, hometown museum at odds
- Prosecutors to seek life sentence in Guam sex case
- Stocks drop on budget fight worries
- 'Gladbach defeats Braunschweig 4-1 in Bundesliga
- Woods finishes over par again at East Lake
- A brief history of US-Iranian relations
- Tod's puts best foot forward with inaugural show
- AP Analysis: US-Russia Syria deal props up Assad
- Dominican sentenced in Puerto Rico ID fraud case
- Osasuna beats Elche 2-1 for 1st win of season
- Saint-Etienne loses 2-1 at home to Toulouse
- Friend of man killed during bombing probe arrested
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Saint-Etienne loses 2-1 at home to Toulouse
- Versace creates 'urban luxury' for next summer
- Guinea parties continue to negotiate upcoming vote
- Light wind thwarts Kiwis in America's Cup
- Oracle CEO Ellison's pay drops 18 pct to $78.4M
- Big shareholder concedes on Smithfield deal
- Officials: US moves to keep future Egypt aid money
- Autopsy confirms US patient had rare brain disease
- Disney, Bruckheimer to end longtime partnership
- Officials: US moves to keep future Egypt aid money
- Light wind, Oracle thwart Kiwis in America's Cup
- Henrik Stenson builds 4-shot lead at East Lake
- Light wind, Oracle thwart Kiwis in America's Cup
- Newman wins pole at New Hampshire
- Testimony ends in civil trial over Jackson's death
- Sudan leader set to address UN despite indictment
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Sudan leader set to address UN despite indictment
- Navy suspends company implicated in scheme
- Column: Woods' quest for Nicklaus' record is over
- Saturday, September 28
- Savea re-signs with Hurricanes in Super Rugby
- China: NKorea ready to make nuclear commitment
- NFL seeks $1.5M from M.I.A. over Super Bowl finger
- NFL seeks $1.5M from M.I.A. over Super Bowl finger
- Champions Tour-Pacific Links Hawaii Scores
- Zellous leads Fever past Sky in WNBA playoffs
- Match-making event to match investors with start-ups
- Alex Rodriguez sets MLB grand slam record
- Andre Ward returns to ring vs. Edwin Rodriguez
- Mexican Results, SOC
- NKorea postpones reunions of war divided families
- Journey caps first day of Music Midtown in Atlanta
- NKorea postpones reunions of war divided families
- AL Capsules
- NL Capsules
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- BC-TEN--KDB Korea Open Results, TEN
- Wiebe shoots 64 for Champions Tour lead in Hawaii
- Girl's bleeding from shooting mistaken for period
- TV's leading ladies celebrate before Emmys
- War-scarred Sri Lankan Tamils see hope in election
- NKorea postpones reunions of war divided families
- Basic models expected to account for nearly half of tablet sales
- Luxury river cruise opens up mysteries of Myanmar
- Girl's bleeding from shooting mistaken for period
- Major League Soccer Standings
- Valeri scores in 13th to lift Timbers past Rapids
- National League
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- AP PHOTOS: Dragons rise by light of the full moon
- Horwill expected to be fit for Cape Town match
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Taiwan urged to reform economy amid dispute over trade pact
- Export orders forecast to keep growing in August
- Economic Daily News: Taiwan must speed up plan for free economic zones
- Merkel favored for 3rd term, faces tight outcome
- Suspect killed after rocket attack in Ankara
- Super Typhoon Usagi causes flight disruptions
- Milan: Pastel palettes complement diaphanous looks
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- 2 on Sri Lankan flight arrested in UK
- Boston Red Sox clinch AL East division title
- Taiwan 'Watergate' analogy unsubstantiated: U.S. expert
- American League
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Iraqi Kurds vote for regional legislature
- BC-EU--Europe News Digest, EU
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Severe typhoon hits Taiwan and Philippines
- Pakistan releases top Afghan Taliban prisoner
- IOC member says India running out of time
- Relaxed rules on equity short sales to kick off Monday
- Radwanska reaches final of Korea Open
- 6 more die as fighting drags on in Philippine city
- Taiwan, South Korea to cooperate on e-commerce
- Number of notifiable diseases contracted abroad hits 3-year high
- Attacks kill 4 in northern Iraqi city of Mosul
- BC-TEN--GRC Bank Guangzhou International Women's Open Results, TEN
- Gov't to complete flood prevention review in 3 months: Ma
- 4 India lawmakers arrested for deadly violence
- UK charges 4 in cyber theft from Barclays Bank
- 6 more die as fighting drags on in Philippine city
- F1 team bosses lament coming cost increases
- Japanese Results, SOC
- 4 India lawmakers arrested for deadly violence
- F1 team bosses lament coming cost increases
- Emirates Airlines eyes Taiwan market
- BC-TEN--St. Petersburg Open Results, TEN
- Zhang beats King in Guangzhou Open final
- Syrian troops storm central village, killing 15
- Report: US came close nuclear disaster in 1961
- Swaziland tallies results in disputed election
- UN expert: Family threatened over Kenya ICC trial
- Talk of the Day -- Loans for working holidays abroad set new high
- Gulbis reaches St Petersburg Open final
- Gunmen open fire at Nairobi's most upscale mall
- Low-cost smartphones set to boost local suppliers' sales
- Lawmaker: Taliban abduction left her 'even braver'
- Cambodian opposition asks king to delay parliament
- Gunmen lob grenades, fire at Nairobi upscale mall
- Gunmen lob grenades, fire at Nairobi upscale mall
- France is 1 win away from first basketball gold
- Tunisia talks end in stalemate after assassination
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Southern Taiwan warned of inclement weather as Usagi nears
- Vettel fastest in final Singapore practice
- Vettel fastest in final Singapore practice
- Watchdog gets details of Syrian chemical arsenal
- Long hours, low pay could become norm in job market, expert warns
- Australia's National Rugby League playoffs at a glance
- Watchdog gets details of Syrian chemical arsenal
- Pope keeps cleric who leads nun crackdown in job
- It's tapped! Munich's 180th Oktoberfest opens
- Haye cut in sparring, postpones Fury bout
- Australian Football League glance
- Greek man held in stabbing of anti-fascist rapper
- Kremlin aide: Russia could drop support for Assad
- At Bottega Veneta, summer 2014 is about ruffles
- Six injured, thousands without power as storm continues
- Tropical Storm Pabuk to skip past Taiwan as it moves toward Japan
- Large-sized panel prices fall further in 2nd half of September
- Japanese Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- Yokohama beats Shimizu to keep lead in J-League
- Jamaica minister accused of corruption resigns
- Elekta Announces Monaco 5.0
- Changhua resident launches his own giant duck
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Meiyappan, Rauf charged with cheating during IPL
- BC-TEN--Open de Moselle Results, TEN
- Nine injured, thousands without power as storm continues (update)
- NATO: 3 troops killed in Afghan insider attack
- French Standings, SOC
- Russia warns Ukraine against EU deal
- Israel: Soldier abducted, killed by Palestinian
- Yemen ex-leader slams south over federalist push
- Taiwan's 'chaos' found only in Legislature: Mo Yan
- First P-3C anti-submarine aircraft to arrive next week
- Villa beats Norwich 1-0 to snap losing streak
- Jamaica officials to testify in Trafigura case
- Emerging designer Stella Jean makes runway debut
- Egyptian arrested for naming donkey after general
- Simon beats Mahut to reach Open de Moselle final
- A look at Germany's voting system
- Journey caps first day of Music Midtown in Atlanta
- Emmy celebrations under way with multiple parties
- Greenpeace reacts to piracy accusations
- Greek Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Greek Standings, SOC
- F1-Singapore Grand Prix Lineup
- EU pledges $1.4B to help former Caribbean colonies
- Hundreds of Bulgarians march for gay rights
- Dortmund's winning start to Bundesliga ends
- Italian Carnival at latest recipe
- Analysis: UN may see big action on Syria, Iran
- Norwegian Standings, SOC
- Old school rules at iHeartRadio music festival
- Real Sociedad held to 0-0 home draw by Malaga
- Old school rules at iHeartRadio music festival
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Swedish Results, SOC
- Hull beats Newcastle 3-2 in Premier League
- Liverpool's unbeaten start ends; Everton's remains
- Microloans surging in Silicon Valley
- Back injury puts Raikkonen's Singapore GP in doubt
- Everton beats West Ham 3-2 to stay undefeated
- Chiquita seeks dismissal in Colombian case
- Roberto Cavalli creates looks for cinematic divas
- Scottish Results, SOC
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- Microloans surging in Silicon Valley
- Nucletron, an Elekta Company, Introduces Esteya, Electronic Brachytherapy for Treating Skin Cancer
- Southampton ends Liverpool's unbeaten start
- Di Canio under pressure as Sunderland stays last
- Obama to Republicans: End brinkmanship on budget
- Mexico storm toll rises, missing helicopter found
- Roadside bomb wounds 2 soldiers in Egypt's Sinai
- Di Canio under pressure as Sunderland stays last
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Actor deserves individual Emmy tribute, son says
- Pope's blunt remarks pose challenge for bishops
- Marseille held to 0-0 draw at Bastia
- BC-BKO--European Championship Glance, BKO
- BC-BKO--European Championship Results, BKO
- Key dates in US-Iran relations
- Serbia beats Italy to clinch World Cup slot
- Australia's Fraser leads by 1 shot at Italian Open
- A summary of long-strained US-Iranian relations
- 2 sentenced in plot to export US military antennas
- French Results, SOC
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- With 2016 ahead, Clinton keeps up with supporters
- Tentative deal in dispute over NY heiress' will
- Cagliari and Sampdoria draw 2-2 in wild finish
- Stenson takes 4-shot lead into Sunday at East Lake
- Gov't shutdown splits possible 2016 contenders
- Minimalist Jil Sander goes soft for next summer
- Cagliari and Sampdoria draw 2-2 in wild finish
- Chelsea ends 4-game winless run by beating Fulham
- Tentative deal in dispute over NY heiress' will
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Dutch Results, SOC
- 3 sisters reunited in NY after 73-year separation
- Demand for US-born imams up in American mosques
- Scottish champion Celtic beats St. Johnstone 2-1
- Demand for US-born imams up in American mosques
- English Results, SOC
- Breeders' Cup to feature Arabian undercard race
- Norwegian Results, SOC
- Norwegian Standings, SOC
- Official: Peru bishop removed amid abuse charges
- UN special envoy: Guinea legislative vote delayed
- Haitian designers show off their styles in show
- Harvard launches $6.5 billion capital campaign
- Jamaica police seize large amount of marijuana
- Testimony concludes in 21st week of Jackson trial
- Aquilano-Rimondi offer pretty, colorful looks
- 3-year-old wounded in Chicago shooting recovering
- Panathinaikos beats OFI 1-0 in Greek league
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Slovenia beats Ukraine for 5th place at Eurobasket
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Pucci paints gym wear gold for next summer
- Ali, Norton and golden age of heavyweights
- Shifting wind postpones Race 14 of America's Cup
- Ali, Norton and golden age of heavyweights
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Kenya mall: Reporter outside, good friends inside
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Land warning for Usagi lifted
- Sporting held to 1-1 at home by Rio Ave
- Gloria Gaynor fetes Moschino's 30 years
- Miley Cyrus performs at IHeartRadio music festival
- Dutch Results, SOC
- JFK art project spreads 'love' around Dallas
- State Dept: Americans injured in Kenya mall attack
- Cheadle, Janney, Faris rehearse on Emmy stage
- Old school rules at iHeartRadio music festival
- 2 Canadians dead in Kenya mall attack
- Writer Carolyn Cassady of Beat generation dies
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- 3 US troops killed in attack in Afghanistan
- Hollywood and Britain team up before Emmys
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Chinese court set to hand down verdict in Bo case
- Chinese court set to hand down verdict in Bo case
- Sri Lankan Tamils vote for wider autonomy
- Obama: US must be place that rewards hard work
- Singh shoots 66 to move into second in Hawaii
- NASCAR Nationwide-Kentucky 300 Results
- BC-TEN--Toray Pan Pacific Open Results, TEN
- NASCAR Nationwide-Kentucky 300 Results
- Alabama beats Colorado St, Buckeyes have big win
- National League Standings
- National League Leaders
- Victory sign Chilean defender to marquee contract
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- American League Standings
- American League Leaders
- Rescuers dig in mud, rain for dead in Mexico slide
- Dream beat Mystics 63-45 to even series
- Atlanta: Chili Peppers close out wet Music Midtown
- Influential director Richard Sarafian dies at 83
- Land warning for Usagi lifted, heavy rain alert continues (update)
- Sounders, Galaxy draw 1-1 in MLS
- AL Capsules
- NL Capsules
- BC-TEN--KDB Korea Open Results, TEN
- Major League Soccer Standings
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Cardinals beat Brewers 7-2, maintain 2-game lead
- Merkel bidding for 3rd term in German election
- Attackers remain in Kenya mall after killing 39
- Iran's president says Tehran ready for talks
- Roads, bridges closed, thousands still with no power due to typhoon
- Fresh gunfire from Kenya mall Sunday morning
- United Daily News: If KMT's punishment for Wang was only a reprimand
- Dengue fever could spread after typhoon
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0700 GMT, AP
- Radwanska defeats Pavlyuchenkova to win Korea Open
- Sea warning lifted for Typhoon Usagi, but heavy rain to continue
- Suicide bomber hits Pakistan church, 25 dead
- Radwanska defeats Pavlyuchenkova to win Korea Open
- Pope offers hope to Sardinia's poor, unemployed
- Former Dutch queen Beatrix breaks cheek bone
- Israel to allow construction materials into Gaza
- SKorea separated families sad over aborted reunion
- Former Dutch queen Beatrix breaks cheek bone
- Subsidies to be awarded to 98 exceptional academics
- Talk of the Day -- Tsai Ing-wen to run for DPP chair?
- Obama to lead mourning for Navy Yard victims
- Obama to lead mourning for Navy Yard victims
- Taiwanese wins young conductor competition in Besancon, France
- Philippines files rebellion raps vs. insurgents
- Rihanna poses with protected primate in Thailand
- Swiss voters cast ballots on fate of Swiss Army
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Williams reaches 2nd round at Pan Pacific Open
- Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake shine at iHeartRadio
- Russia ready to send observers to Syria
- Hong Kong braces for year's most powerful typhoon
- Photo exhibition promotes Taiwan-Indonesia ties
- Syria: Mortar round lands in Russian Embassy
- Computer mishap delays space station supply ship
- BC-TEN--St. Petersburg Open Results, TEN
- Platini praises Afghanistan's football association
- Breakaway European competition given title
- Spain's King to undergo hip surgery Tuesday
- Specialized defends women's team time trial title
- Taiwan faces shrinking working population
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Betis held to 0-0 home draw by Granada in Spain
- Venezuela's president in China, signs agreements
- Inter routs Sassuolo 7-0 to take provisional lead
- Greece resumes talks with its creditors
- Kenya deputy president seeks trial adjournment
- Spy chief: 170 German Islamists have gone to Syria
- Guatemalan indigenous designs win new respect
- UK: 3 British nationals killed in Kenya attack
- For Obama, diplomatic openings on 3 fronts
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Bombings in northern Iraq kill 2, wound 37
- BC-TEN--Open de Moselle Results, TEN
- Danish Results, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Vettel wins Singapore GP to extend F1 lead
- Scottish Results, SOC
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- US denies visiting allegedly missing Iranians
- Vettel wins Singapore GP to extend F1 lead
- Ozil inspires leader Arsenal to 3-1 win over Stoke
- High-level economic delegation arrives for European visit
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Simon beats Tsonga in all-French Moselle final
- Michu sets Swansea on way to 2-0 win at Palace
- 50 hurt in Bangladesh as police, workers clash
- Victims of the Kenya mall attack
- Jackman mingles with fans as Iowa theater reopens
- Egypt: Draft constitution ready by November
- Ernests Gulbis wins St. Petersburg Open title
- Netflix, Kerry Washington could make Emmy history
- Greek Results, SOC
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Swedish Results, SOC
- Netflix, Kerry Washington could make Emmy history
- Taiwan delegation departs for ICAO assembly in Canada
- NY Rep. King: Al-Shabab recruited in US
- Lorient rallies from 0-2 to draw 3-3 vs. Bordeaux
- Pelosi: Republicans goal is gov't shutdown
- Formula One-Singapore Grand Prix Results
- John Richmond's summer looks aggressively sexy
- Freiburg and Hertha Berlin draw 1-1 in Bundesliga
- German Results, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Close ties between White House, NSA spying review
- Close ties between White House, NSA spying review
- In Miami, Cuban travelers get taste of US tourism
- Vettel laughs off the boos after Singapore win
- Dolce&Gabbana's looks flaunt the riches
- In Miami, Cuban travelers get taste of US tourism
- 'Prisoners' tops box office with $21.4 million
- France's Julien Quesne wins Italian Open
- Vettel laughs off the boos after Singapore win
- Catholics react to pope remarks on gays, abortion
- Ohio kidnapper's son hopes crimes lead to changes
- Raikkonen fights through pain to take podium
- Clinton: 'Pragmatic and realistic' about 2016
- Italian Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- PSV thrashes Ajax 4-0 to go top of Eredivisie
- US Navy helicopter crashes; search on for 5 crew
- Catholics react to pope remarks on gays, abortion
- Small plane lands on main Chicago roadway
- Raikkonen fights through pain to take podium
- Pope calls Pakistan church attack act of hate, war
- City thrashes United 4-1 in derby mauling
- Voters reject football stadium plan in Zurich
- Alonso, Webber reprimanded over post-race pickup
- City thrashes United 4-1 in derby mauling
- Spain tops Croatia for bronze medal at Eurobasket
- Paulinho gives Tottenham 1-0 victory over Cardiff
- Bale misses home debut due to injury in warm-up
- Obama phones Kenyan president after mall attack
- What if Michael Jackson was still alive?
- Yemen tribes fight al-Qaida, 7 killed
- Intercontinental missile test-launched from Calif.
- A look at major terror attacks in East Africa
- UK charges 2 with attending terror training camp
- French Results, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Migrants' DNA could help ID missing Guatemalans
- Libyan leader warns of Benghazi probe obstacles
- 2 UK men charged in Syria-related investigation
- Migrants' DNA could help ID missing Guatemalans
- Al Ahly, Pirates in Champions League semifinals
- BC-BKO--European Championship Results, BKO
- BC-BKO--European Championship Glance, BKO
- Post-Ferguson reality kicking in at United
- 10 things to know about Somali militants al-Shabab
- Springboks call in Du Toit, De Jongh
- 10 things to know about Somali militants al-Shabab
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Rising immigrant deaths put burden on Texas county
- NYC neighborhood of dismembered boy to get cameras
- Ferragamo reassembles the jacket for next summer
- NRA: Get 'homicidal maniacs' off streets
- America back in 1st in Mexican league
- America back in 1st in Mexican league
- Danish Standings, SOC
- NYC neighborhood of dismembered boy to get cameras
- Norwegian Standings, SOC
- Norwegian Results, SOC
- Missoni presents globe-trotting collection
- Olympiakos loses perfect record, keeps lead
- Sunderland sacks manager Di Canio
- WikiLeaks leaks 'Fifth Estate' screenplay
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Sunderland sacks manager Di Canio after 6 months
- USVI official: Rum tax rebate must not be lowered
- Before attack, Kenya's economic future was bright
- Woods wins points award as player of the year
- Oracle wins Race 14 to stay alive in America's Cup
- Kenseth wins 2nd Chase race at New Hampshire
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Sylvania 300 Results
- AP PHOTOS: Hundreds die in weekend attacks
- NFL Capsules
- New clashes erupt before Guinea vote
- Kenseth wins 2nd Chase race at New Hampshire
- Porto draws 2-2 at Estoril to end perfect start
- Stenson wins Tour Championship and FedEx Cup
- Oracle wins twice to stay alive in America's Cup
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Analysis: Kenya attack a shift for Somali rebels?
- New clashes erupt before Guinea vote
- Oracle wins twice to stay alive in America's Cup
- Gunmen kill 3 in Jamaica, then police kill man
- Merkel factor boosts party's result in German vote
- Milan designers engage in season-bending
- Fashion trends arrive on Emmys red carpet
- Kerry calls Kenya attackers ruthless, reckless
- Red Bulls beat FC Dallas 1-0 for 4th straight win
- San Lorenzo moves within a point of Argentine lead
- Monday, September 30
- Fever, Lynx advance to WNBA conference finals
- Partial list of winners from Emmys broadcast
- Tour Championship Scores
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus wins top actress in comedy
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- American League Standings
- AL Capsules
- Final distribution of seats in German Parliament
- Jeff Daniels wins best actor Emmy for drama
- Claire Danes wins Emmy for best actress in drama
- NL Capsules
- Famed Colombian author Alvaro Mutis dies in Mexico
- Snake grounds jet with 370 passengers in Sydney
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Taiwan jobless rate rises to 4.33% in August
- Cambodian opposition boycotts parliament over vote
- Cambodian opposition boycotts parliament over vote
- Survey: China manufacturing at 6-month high
- BC-TEN--Toray Pan Pacific Open Results, TEN
- 'Modern Family' wins Emmy for best comedy
- 'Breaking Bad' wins Emmy for best drama
- National League Standings
- National League Leaders
- A so-so Emmycast whose proven host falls short
- Chinese stocks rise as manufacturing gathers pace
- National Football League Standings
- UN holds first high-level meeting on the disabled
- Newton, defense lead Panthers past Giants 38-0
- 'Breaking Bad,' 'Modern Family' crowned at Emmys
- Rainy weather expected to continue this week
- Taiwan jobless rate rises to 4.33% in August (update)
- Long, strange trip ending for VW's hippie van
- Obama opens UN talks with diplomatic opportunities
- Gemalto
- Death penalty protocol focus of US bomb hearing
- Braves, A's clinch division crowns, Cards advance
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Luo Ying-shay named new justice minister
- Taiwan shares close up 1.01%
- Muslim rebels attack southern town, seize hostages
- Death toll from Pakistan church blasts rises to 81
- Victims of the Kenya mall attack
- Chinese stocks rise as manufacturing gathers pace
- Agricultural losses from typhoon estimated at NT$37.22 million
- Roadside bomb kills 2 NATO troops in Afghanistan
- Oil steady near $105 a barrel
- Venezuela: 3 soldiers arrested in drug flight
- Navy seeks 2 missing after chopper crash; 3 saved
- Tycoon plans $8 billion Chinese Hollywood
- 'Dexter' cuts its own throat in sappy series end
- Asian News Digest, AS
- New Iranian leader poses challenge for Israel
- After victory, Merkel to form new government
- Kenya deputy president excused from ICC trial
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Your Top Plays for Today
- East Timor bans martial arts schools amid killings
- Police: Kashmir rebel attack kills Indian soldier
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Complete list of winners from Emmys broadcast
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Gabon fires Portuguese coach Duarte
- Small US town with gay rights rules in spotlight
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Yunlin screens films on lives of local farmers
- Economic Daily News: Competitiveness of Taiwanese undergraduates
- Captain hopes for inspection of now upright ship
- Iran's president urges 'interaction' at UN
- Emmys live up to unpredictable nature
- Espinosa Chepe, Cuban dissident economist, dies
- Monotype and Unitedprint Sign a Partnership Agreement
- Ex-vice president's son said likely to join mayoral race
- Government reports typhoon damage to crops, schools (update)
- Kenya mall crisis: Hostages not yet released
- What was up with a down-in-the-mouth Emmycast?
- 2 Romanian soldiers killed in Afghanistan
- As bad debts clog Vietnamese banks, investors wait
- Luo Ying-shay named new justice minister (update)
- New poll highlights treatment priorities of European primary care physicians when managing Type 2 Diabetes
- Pussy Riot member declares hunger strike
- Foxconn denies reports of workers killed in China factory brawl
- Violence continues over pay hikes in Bangladesh
- Suicide bomber kills 2 police in Dagestan
- China lashes out at Japan military radar plans
- BC-TEN--PTT Thailand Open Results, TEN
- US faces tough challenges to deliver aid in Syria
- Senegal-born chemist Germany's 1st black lawmaker
- Survey points to economic pick-up across eurozone
- Israel PM: Settlers to return to contested home
- Ivanovic advances to 2nd round at Pan Pacific Open
- Russia's top mufti protests ban on Quran's edition
- UN agency says drop in child labor not fast enough
- Al-Qaida branch announces leader's death in Syria
- Local bourse closes higher following long holiday
- Hotel room prices in Taiwan drop 6 percent in first half-year
- BC-TEN--Malaysian Open Results, TEN
- 5 things to know about Serie A
- Japan offers sympathy to Taiwan in wake of typhoon
- A look at major terror attacks in East Africa
- Athens city workers strike to protest job cuts
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1100 GMT, AP
- 5 things to know about the French league
- SKF named one of world
- Panesar in Ashes squad after drunken incident
- Justice minister-designate to face stiff challenges
- UK supermarket Tesco launches inexpensive tablet
- Long, strange trip ending for VW's hippie van
- New Surface expected from Microsoft at NYC event
- Landslides kill 20 in northwest Philippines
- Sentencing set for beau in NYC designer's death
- Official: Campaign clashes in Guinea injure 24
- UN climate experts stress solidity of new report
- Panesar in Ashes squad after drunken incident
- Suspected al-Qaida militants kill Yemeni officer
- Review: Drake a melancholy king on latest album
- Egypt bans Muslim Brotherhood group
- Austen museum successful in bid to buy Jane's ring
- Review: Don't ditch Pandora yet for iTunes Radio
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi firm on constitutional change
- Ex-Croatian football federation chief dies
- Ex-Gitmo detainee Khadr to appear in Canada court
- 5 things to know about the Spanish league
- US futures mixed in very light trading
- Gunmen attack Shiite family near Baghdad, kill 3
- Legislative speaker excluded from regular meeting with president
- CLSA bullish on Taiwan's economic growth over next two years
- Over 30 Taiwanese firms decide to invest back home: ministry
- Storm delays arrival of P-3C anti-submarine aircraft
- France coach Vincent Collet renews contract
- Bok starters Van der Merwe, Engelbrecht doubtful
- Elekta Opens Global Education Center for Oncology and Neuroscience Professionals
- American, US Airways extend merger deadline
- Jordan convicts 5 of trying to cross into Syria
- Apple says it has sold 9M new iPhones since Friday
- Elekta Leads Radiation Therapy Industry Through Innovation
- Opposition lawmakers threaten second boycott of premier's report
- Eraud wins junior time trial at cycling worlds
- Apple says it has sold 9M new iPhones since Friday
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Franco victims greet Argentine probe
- Ex-VP urges Belgium to support Taiwan-EU economic cooperation pact
- Real monthly earnings dip to 4-year low
- Stocks open mixed; Apple jumps
- Genoa to send delegation to visit Pope Francis
- Greek police officials replaced in far-right probe
- Lawyer: Performer Harris to deny UK sex charges
- Sijsling advances to 2nd round at Thailand Open
- Uma Wang presents hauntingly fresh looks in Milan
- German group claims iPhone fingerprint hack
- Rodgers: Suarez 'chomping at the bit' to return
- Greek police officials replaced in far-right probe
- EU says Iran and key nations to hold nuclear talks
- Stocks inch down in early trading
- 1 week to go until US government shutdown deadline
- Opposition lawmakers threaten second boycott of premier's report
- Swedish police under fire for illegal list of Roma
- Sicilian designer Puglisi returns home triumphant
- German government to stay course in euro crisis
- Taiwan's R&D expenditure rises despite less government funding
- Talk of the Day -- TSMC outstrips Intel in Q2 final market value
- Taiwanese delegation arrives in Canada for ICAO assembly
- BC-AP News Coverage Highlights 1445 GMT
- Zimbabwe author shortlisted for Booker prize
- GM to buy back preferred stock; debt rating upped
- ECB's Draghi hints at another round of cheap loans
- New Jhumpa Lahiri novel is scattered, slow
- Rimini Street Expands Support Offering to Include Oracle Retail Products
- Rimini Street Appoints Jack L. Acosta to Board of Directors
- US experts: NKorea can likely build key nuke parts
- Rimini Street Triples Number of Oracle E-Business Suite Clients in Past 12 Months
- WTA Schedule
- BC-TEN--WTA Money Leaders, TEN
- BC-TEN--ATP World Tour Money Leaders, TEN
- Business Wire's Exclusive Relationship with VentureBeat Provides Unique Access to the Investors, Influencers?and?Tech Industry D
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Longer delay for space station delivery mission
- Taiwan's mainland affairs chief could meet Chinese counterpart
- Secret surveillance issue in US terror case
- Djokovic reaches 100th week at No. 1 in rankings
- Actor compares 'Marvel's Agents' role to lottery
- Young designers energize Milan Fashion Week
- Abbas to honor promise to US to put UN bid on hold
- Popular bathroom wipes blamed for US sewer clogs
- Naoto Kan: A nuclear disaster in Taiwan would claim 2/3 of the people
- KMT moves congress amid protest fears
- Taiwan Premier unable to present report to Legislative Yuan
- Lawyer wants a look at president’s reported 480K monthly income
- The Economist talks of corruption and political infighting in Taiwan
- Dapu autopsy finds no suspicious injuries: Reports
- Arsenal thriving on and off the pitch
- Ex-presidential candidate in Armenia is convicted
- Talks between Alonso and Basque cycling team fail
- 10 things to know about Somali militants al-Shabab
- US military ending Gitmo hunger strike updates
- Former Olympic cycling medalist Szozda dies
- Somali leader says threat of al-Shabab is global
- AC Milan striker Balotelli handed 3-match ban
- Italian gets European support amid racist taunts
- 30 large dolphins beach themselves in Brazil
- Stocks down at midday
- Music Review: Weak songs mar Elton John's album
- Iowa awarded 2017 Solheim Cup
- Shaquille O'Neal joining Kings ownership group
- 10 killed in massacre near Mexican border city
- Lebanese troops deploy in Hezbollah stronghold
- New signs of rising illegal immigration into US
- CAF confirms cities for Morocco's African Cup
- New signs of rising illegal immigration into US
- Ferre designers retain architectural DNA
- Citations pending for US nuclear plant flaw
- US lays out rules for some smartphone health apps
- ERC insist breakaway tournament won't happen
- Giorgio Armani gets last word in Milan: diaphanous
- ERC insist breakaway tournament won't happen
- CAF lifts ban on outspoken Liberia FA president
- Air France investigating Venezuela cocaine seizure
- Aguilera perfects motherhood-career balancing act
- 3 charged in NYC with fighting for al-Shabab
- Straight to trial for 2 men charged in terror plot
- US lawmakers to Iranian leader: 'Free Amir'
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5
- Abercrombie settles lawsuits over head scarves
- Straight to trial for 2 men charged in terror plot
- Austen museum successful in bid to buy Jane's ring
- 3 charged in NYC with fighting for al-Shabab
- Tunisia leader urges Iran to push peace in Syria
- Senators press Obama to stand firm on Iran
- Wal-Mart Stores to expand jobs for 70K workers
- Maldives top court postpones election run-off
- Once notable US lawyer given life sentence
- 10 Commandments monument toppled in Washington
- Fairfax to buy BlackBerry
- Oil falls as Syria risk fades
- Review: Alan Jackson adds new facet to sound
- 10 Commandments monument toppled in Washington
- Obama says Kenyan mall attack a 'terrible outrage'
- Hawaii man: Duct tape used in theft of 23 goats
- US man behind anti-Muslim film due to be freed
- Trove of US folk music unearthed in archive
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Greek Results, SOC
- Israel sends experts to advise on Kenya standoff
- Britain gives $1 billion against AIDS, malaria, TB
- Texas: Prada Marfa is illegal roadside ad
- US honors Ray Charles with limited-edition stamp
- Danish Results, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- BP renews bid to suspend settlement payments
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Swedish Results, SOC
- NYC professor grateful for support after attack
- Bryan Cranston, Cher offer custom phone recordings
- Obama calls Merkel to congratulate her
- US senators seek spy agency review
- US approves Delta-Virgin Atlantic joint venture
- US court weighs if horses are innately vicious
- Jurors hear legal instructions in Jackson-AEG suit
- TD Bank pays $52.5M in charges tied to scam
- Gary Ablett wins Brownlow Medal in AFL
- Prosecutor: Man planned '91 US temple murders
- Stock market drops on economy, budget worries
- UN peacekeepers in Mali accused of misconduct
- German Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Delegation to assess reports that LRA is disarming
- Metals, energy prices drop; crop prices mixed
- Chrysler temporarily slows Jeep production
- US is edging closer to high-level talks with Iran
- US court hears dispute over photos of bluesman
- Disney changing line-jumping program for disabled
- Report: US archdiocese to get 2nd archbishop
- 'Prisoners' tops box office with $20.8 million
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- ADM looking to move longtime headquarters
- Oracle wins again to stay alive in America's Cup
- Chrysler prepares for IPO
- Tiger competing against his past
- Obama asks countries to help civil society groups
- Ex-airport screener indicted in threat case
- Chrysler prepares for IPO
- India upset over UN Security Council paralysis
- Jurors hear legal instructions in Jackson lawsuit
- India upset over UN Security Council paralysis
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Official: Istanbul front-runner for Euro2020 final
- Wembley keen on London NFL franchise, Super Bowl
- 2 police held in Mexico City mass kidnap, murder
- Ex-FBI agent to plead guilty to being AP source
- Espanyol beats Athletic Bilbao 3-2, Spanish League
- NY suit seeks safety for emotionally upset people
- Former Qualcomm exec charged with insider trading
- Espanyol beats Athletic Bilbao 3-2, Spanish League
- Oracle sued over US strip club charges
- Ceiling gives way at USVI school; teacher injured
- Website: al-Qaida branch replaces commanders
- Whistleblower: Banks may be laundering poker money
- Military jets escort planes away from UN airspace
- Iran, 6 nations to hold new nuclear talks Thursday
- Obama, Nigerian president agree on anti-terrorism
- Obama hasn't smoked in years, 'scared of my wife'
- Antonoff of fun. talks Swift, Bareilles collabs
- Allegiant shuffling schedule to check MD-80 slides
- Bush says Obama shouldn't be criticized for golf
- Bush says Obama shouldn't be criticized for golf
- Suburban NY writer sentenced in sex abuse case
- US man misidentified as DC shooter knew 1 victim
- Novell loses appeal on case against Microsoft
- US man misidentified as DC shooter knew 1 victim
- Bank of America told to pay in discrimination case
- Tuesday, October 1
- AL Capsules
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- Officials: Woman, 79, found dead in Colo. flood
- Paraguay: Indian official allegedly stole $700,000
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine priest finally imprisoned for sex abuse
- Cherokee child handed over to adoptive parents
- Kenya official: Several Americans among attackers
- Dule Hill gets a 'West Wing' moment with Obama
- Dule Hill gets a 'West Wing' moment with Obama
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Dule Hill gets a 'West Wing' moment with Obama
- Burger King launching lower-calorie french fry
- NBA may have Heat, Nets wear nicknames on jerseys
- Dream beat Mystics in Game 3 to advance
- Surf industry hopes surf parks will expand sport
- Cabinet approves minimum wage hikes for 2014
- China lists items banned from export to NKorea
- BC-TEN--Toray Pan Pacific Open Results, TEN
- New commitments take Congo a step closer to peace
- Dule Hill gets a 'West Wing' moment with Obama
- AP PHOTOS: Party for Nicaraguan teens with cancer
- 2 charged in Chicago park shooting that wounded 13
- China tries ex-banker with many homes on ID fakery
- Schwarzer dropped from Australian football squad
- Brandt Snedeker to play Australian PGA Champs
- 2 charged in Chicago park shooting that wounded 13
- Spy Museum considers move to historic DC library
- 'Apple concept stocks' up on iPhone sales
- Schwarzer dropped from Australian football squad
- Kenyan mall: Gunfire, blast at daybreak Tuesday
- AP Interview: UN aid official demands Syria access
- Low-cost models expected to drive UHD TV penetration rate higher
- Manning's 3 TDs helps Broncos beat Raiders 37-21
- National Football League
- AP Interview: Tunisian president laments violence
- APEC summit presence not tied to possible Ma-Xi meeting: MAC head
- HTC developing 'alternative plans' after patent case loss to Nokia
- Gemalto, Oracle and V2COM Collaborate to Deliver M2M Technology for Smart Grid Solutions in Latin America
- WNBA Playoff Glance
- Look back at Ahmadinejad's memorable UN speeches
- Look back at Ahmadinejad's memorable UN speeches
- Taiwan shares close up 0.07%
- Ex-US nuke regulator: Japan slow on Fukushima leak
- New Zealand airline plans Antarctic ice landings
- Price of oil slips toward $103 per barrel
- China lists items banned from export to NKorea
- HTC developing 'alternative plans' after patent case loss to Nokia
- Court reviews death sentence in Delhi gang rape
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Kuznetsova advances at Pan Pacific Open
- Burger King launching lower-calorie french fry
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Lindsay Lohan's mom due in NY court on DWI charge
- 2 charged in Chicago park shooting that wounded 13
- BC-TEN--PTT Thailand Open Results, TEN
- Nomination Committee Appointed for Electrolux Annual General Meeting 2014
- Evergrande, Reysol meet in ACL semifinals
- Review: New Surface tablets make typing easy
- NL Capsules
- Taiwan hopes to maintain close links with Germany
- European lawmakers in Taiwan for look at transportation network
- EU official welcomes Taiwan's participation in ICAO assembly
- 'Birdathon' hopes birdwatchers will flock to southern Taiwan
- Taiwan hopes to maintain close links with Germany
- National League
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Easing sanctions no easy goal for Iran's president
- EOC Limited: Change in Financial Calendar
- Citations pending for Calif. nuclear plant flaw
- Cherokee child handed over to adoptive parents
- EOC Limited: Conference Call on 4th Quarter & Full Year FY2013 Financial Results Announcement
- Obama to address Iran, Syria in UN speech
- UMC shares jump on report of new orders
- American League
- Hanna Instruments, Inc. Introduces World
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Obama to address Iran, Syria in UN speech
- Former Wallabies captain John Hipwell dies at 65
- Greek workers start 48-hour public sector strike
- Aid group: Syrian children at risk of malnutrition
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0700 GMT, AP
- AXIS COMMUNICATIONS: Axis Enters the Physical Access Control Market
- Pirates win first playoff berth in 21 years
- Murata's World's Smallest 008004 Size (0.25 x 0.125 mm) Chip Ferrite Bead
- Taiwan bourse ends flat ahead of 8,300 points
- BC-TEN--Malaysian Open Results, TEN
- Malaysian man accused of match-fixing denied bail
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Mary Pickford film found in US barn is restored
- A look at the victims of the Kenya mall attack
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- US developing 'Richter' scale for wildfires
- Malaysian man accused of match-fixing denied bail
- Euthanasia cases up 13 percent in Netherlands
- Hun Sen renamed Cambodia PM as opposition boycotts
- Hamburger SV appoints Bert van Marwijk as coach
- New Service Enables eBay Sellers to Offer Collection at Argos
- International prosecutor condemns Kenya attack
- German Ifo index of business optimism rises
- NYC's Bloomberg launches European city contest
- SKorea rejects Boeing in warplane purchase project
- NYC's Bloomberg launches European city contest
- KMT postpones national congress in wake of planned protests
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Osieck says job speculation 'out of order'
- European parliamentary group backs proposed Taiwan-EU economic pact
- Commercial Times: Wealth gap widening between generations
- Russia files piracy charges against Greenpeace
- NYC's Bloomberg launches European city contest
- Canadian tennis chief to take up LTA role
- Tomkins to join NZ Warriors for world-record fee
- China's fallen politician appeals guilty verdict
- Official: Another military officer killed in Yemen
- Pooled analysis data showed improvements in glycaemic parameters, body weight and blood pressure with investigational agent empa
- Data presented at EASD support safety profile of TrajentaR (linagliptin) in broad range of adults with Type 2 Diabetes
- IOC panel visiting Sochi final time before games
- Thuraya Appoints Vice President of Innovation
- Pope names future Newark archbishop
- Premier remains barred from briefing Legislature
- Taiwan to hold Asia-Pacific Culture Day
- Airbus sees world aircraft fleet doubling by 2032
- Police: gunman near a US campus shot, killed
- Victims' lawyers want answers on Italian shipwreck
- TransAsia to launch direct flights to Tokyo
- Lion Travel shares soar on TWSE debut
- Applied Materials in takeover of Tokyo Electron
- 4 arrested in large UK slavery investigation
- Canadian tennis chief to take up LTA role
- -AP European News Digest at 1100 GMT, AP
- Zimbabwe: Poisoned elephant death toll rises to 81
- Iran: UN talks signal 'new era' on nuclear impasse
- 4 arrests in large UK slavery investigation
- Talk of the Day -- MAC head to meet Chinese counterpart at APEC?
- Panda cub to be highlighted in 'Zoolloween' celebrations
- Bosnian custom officials detained over corruption
- Russian race walker handed lifetime ban by IAAF
- Usain Bolt extends sponsorship deal with Puma
- Protester of Russia anti-gay law disrupts Met gala
- Michael Jackson will be star of closing arguments
- Decraene wins junior time trial at cycling worlds
- Spain raises stake in Telecom Italia holding group
- Quintiles Advances New Approach to Speed Biomarker-Targeted Therapies to Cancer Patients
- CEA Selects USA TODAY
- Seclore FileSecure V 2.46 Released
- A look at US, Iran, Israeli hopes from nuke talks
- AC Milan won't appeal Balotelli's 3-match ban
- Groundbreaking ceremony held for Kaohsiung American School
- Magnitude 7.7 quake hits southwestern Pakistan
- Lawyer: Bahrain convicts American-born protester
- Yunlin arts festival to highlight international art exchange
- Tomic reaches 2nd round at Thailand Open
- Producing duo ready their third sports play
- Report: US Navy shooter lied about previous arrest
- 2 popes reach out to atheists in apparent campaign
- British tourist hit by NYC cab remains upbeat
- Taiwanese musician wins first prize in Budapest flute competition
- Taiwan's aviation data not sent to ICAO via China: official
- USB 3.0 penetration rate expected to reach 10% in 2013
- Ruth Patrick, pioneering ecologist, dies at 105
- US futures mixed at budget fight simmers
- Poland's jobless rate down to 13 percent in August
- Virgin Mobile Australia Partners with CSG to Improve the Customer Experience with CSG SingleviewR
- KXEN Expands Relationship With XL to Deploy
- HTC chairwoman to attend APEC Business Advisory Council
- Germany: Top Green Party figures resign after vote
- US home prices rise 12.4 pct., most in 7? years
- 3 Greek police stations raided in far-right probe
- AP Interview: war criminal urges peace in Bosnia
- Kings of Leon return refreshed, recharged
- Smithfield shareholders approve Shuanghui deal
- UN chief urges leaders to stop fueling Syria war
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Egypt police raid Islamist stronghold near Cairo
- Gunmen attack Sunni town in Iraq
- US home prices rise 12.4 pct., most in 7? years
- Carnival's profit falls 30 percent on weak demand
- Hebron settlers pitch hut, claim contested house
- Stock market opens mixed after home price survey
- Man City voted team of the week in AP poll
- Spanish war journalist kidnapped in Syria
- Czechs report record fake erectile pills seizure
- Haye-Fury fight rescheduled for Feb 8
- US consumer confidence dips as jobs outlook dims
- US consumer confidence dips as jobs outlook dims
- Taiwan-invested fast-food chain aims to be No. 1 in China
- Legislative proceedings continue to be stalled
- Brazil grants visas to Syrians fleeing conflict
- Obama: UN must enforce ban on Syrian chem weapons
- Poor fear getting pushed out as Colorado rebuilds
- Spain's king in Madrid hospital for hip surgery
- Obama directs Kerry to pursue Iranian nuclear deal
- Obama: time to press for Mideast peace
- Stocks edge lower on government shutdown fears
- Watson calls for end to Ryder Cup wild-card picks
- President supports premier's refusal to apologize to DPP
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1445 GMT
- 4 dead in train collision in Republic of Congo
- UK to review helicopter safety after accidents
- Obama says US aid to Egypt depends on track record
- Review: Stephen King shines on in 'Doctor Sleep'
- Obama: Kenya mall attack shows world's dangers
- European Parliament to adopt measure favoring stronger Taiwan ties
- European Parliament to adopt measure favoring stronger Taiwan ties
- AP Global Football 10 Quotebox
- UN chemical weapons inspectors returning to Syria
- Su Jia-chyuan ‘waiting for the party to call’ on Taichung mayor election
- Luo Ying-shay tabbed to head Ministry of Justice
- Taiwan top prosecutor grilled by lawmakers about wiretaps
- Attorney Wellington Koo announces candidacy for Taipei Mayor
- Huang Di-ying: Ma’s income from ‘unknown sources’ needs examining
- First P-3C submarine hunter arrives in Taiwan from US
- Taiwan delegation makes long-awaited return to ICAO
- EU lawmakers call for end of US bank data deal
- Advertising Week Partners with the International CESR to Expand Branding Content
- Schalk Burger to return after long layoff
- Walcott out of final England World Cup qualifiers
- Chambermaids, allies protest at posh Paris hotel
- Finnish police suspect 6 involved in al-Shabab
- What 95% certainty of warming means to scientists
- Drone critics want Pakistani lawyer to visit US
- What 95% certainty of warming means to scientists
- London losers: UK welcomes winless Vikes, Steelers
- Serbian capital Belgrade's mayor ousted
- Cilic cited injury to hide failed drug test
- WCup stadium may have use for prisoner processing
- UK opposition woos voters with cheap energy pledge
- Stock market rises slightly at midday
- Brazil speech at UN lashes out at US spy program
- Obama praises Lebanon for hosting Syrian refugees
- Fight over heiress' will ends in deal in NY court
- Oil slips below $103 for 1st time since July
- Pirlo won't face punishment despite new Juve rule
- Court: Applicants wrongly denied US citizenship
- Peru now No. 1 in coca crop
- Bolivia mudslide kills 13 in 2 vehicles on roadway
- Global study makes economic case on climate change
- Israeli leader: Skip Iranian president's UN speech
- Cosmopolitan Las Vegas to open new theater
- Nod toward diplomacy with Iran changes UN tone
- Olympic champion Janka to skip World Cup opener
- European recovery reawakens interest in IPOs
- Venezuela: 7 more detained in France drug bust
- Review: Kings of Leon get back in the saddle
- Go For the Food: Ocean City, Md for crabs & carbs
- Miss Piggy joins Kermit in Smithsonian collection
- Cones, thumb in running for London art display
- French minister defends policy of expelling Roma
- Calls for accountability surround US Navy sex case
- Official: Kerry to sign landmark arms trade treaty
- Wendell Pierce sparks new Michael J. Fox sitcom
- Austria: Catholic church fined for phone texting
- Austria: Catholic church fined for phone texting
- Official: Kerry to sign landmark arms trade treaty
- French budget tries to turn page but growth weak
- Groups accuse US of human rights abuses in Vieques
- Police: Gunmen kill Guyana officer in his yard
- Michelle Obama hosts spouses of world dignitaries
- UK woman attempting solo row reaches Alaska
- Fed concerned about early trading after meeting
- Convicted elephant poacher jailed in Cameroon
- Michelle Obama hosts spouses of world dignitaries
- Peru hearing for British cocaine couriers
- Old Florida town boasts history, frog legs capital
- Rogen, Goldberg to adult-themed animated film
- Peru drug hearing for 2 women from the UK
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- IMF cuts Russia's growth prospects
- ISU rejects legitimacy of Pechstein civil case
- Ibrahimovic to stay at PSG until 2016
- Border's Mexicali tops Mexico City in pollution
- Obama opens door to direct diplomacy with Iran
- French president meets Iranian leader at UN
- Players complain World Cup compressing schedule
- 4th Mexico City officer arrested in bar kidnapping
- Welsh village's proposed name change raises stink
- Shaq shows Sacramento love as Kings minority owner
- Cuba OKs rules on commercial zone at Mariel Port
- French Standings, SOC
- Lille beats Evian 3-0 to move 2nd in French league
- Officials: Obama, Rouhani will not meet at UN
- 2 hurt in US when deer jumps through minivan
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Swedish Results, SOC
- Kenya attack follows power struggle in al-Shabab
- Poet Oswald's take on Homer wins Warwick Prize
- Men-only Mormon conference session to be broadcast
- Argentine priest banned from priesthood
- Indictments target California Mexican Mafia wing
- Teen in Australian's slaying seeks juvenile status
- Officials: Militants free 21 Yemeni soldiers
- Plane lands at US airport after threat
- Obama to Palestinians: Peace won't be easy
- Athlete Devis Licciardi faces anti-doping hearing
- Dortmund leaves it late to progress in German Cup
- Brazil police dismantle corruption scheme
- US sanctions Mexican tequila maker with drug ties
- Sudan security clashes with subsidy protesters
- US judge eyes secrecy in Al Jazeera-AT&T lawsuit
- Fight over heiress' will ends in deal in NY court
- Barcelona beats Real Sociedad 4-1, Spanish league
- Kenya attack unfolded in up and down Twitter feeds
- Stock market fades at close
- Feds urge judge to pursue Armstrong case
- Aganovich makes inventive plays on shapes
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- UK art gallery to show Bob Dylan's iron gates
- GM's $4.5B in notes will cut high-interest debt
- Feds urge judge to pursue Armstrong case
- Udinese narrowly beats Genoa 1-0 in Italian league
- Ex-Guatemala soldier faces trial in US
- Warrington Property Selects Yardi Voyager for Real Estate Investment and Property Management Operations in Australia
- Torres on target as Chelsea advances in League Cup
- Oracle wins 6th straight in America's Cup
- French Results, SOC
- Death toll in Mexican floods, slides rises to 130
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Anthony Vaccarello's fashion courts raunchiness
- Death toll in Mexican floods, slides rises to 130
- Gambling conference starts with a bang in Vegas
- Former Czech PM marries his mistress
- Oracle wins 6th straight in America's Cup
- Pelosi visits Puerto Rico, talks women's issues
- Gambling conference starts with a bang in Vegas
- Corn falls on outlook for bumper crop
- Corn falls on outlook for bumper crop
- History of al-Shabab recruiting in Minnesota
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Oracle CEO skips speech to watch America's Cup
- 51 charged in Puerto Rico identity fraud case
- Oracle wins 7th straight in America's Cup
- Integral Announces Launch of Integral SEF (ISEF)
- Israel PM accuses Iran president of hypocrisy
- Toy armadillo stolen in NY after Nelson concert
- Up-and-coming Paris designers make their mark
- GlobalCollect Continues Its Expansion within the Asia-Pacific Region
- French Results, SOC
- Celtic knocked out of Scottish League Cup
- Settlement: Border Patrol to share stop records
- Bill Nye treated after 'Dancing' injury
- Villa, Belgium striker Benteke out for up 8 weeks
- Jamaica lawmakers debate pot decriminalization
- Grand jury indicts Sox broadcaster's son in murder
- MediaMath Expands Its OPEN Program with the Launch of the Partner Marketplace
- Judges extend deadline in California prison case
- Drought taxes New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra
- Wednesday, October 2
- Review: Gordon-Levitt's porn parable 'Don Jon'
- Afghan foreign minister upbeat on Pakistan ties
- Reunited Obama, Bill Clinton tout health care law
- 'Law & Order: SVU' returns with cliffhanger
- Calif. governor signs bill to deter paparazzi
- Bill Nye treated after 'Dancing' injury
- Bear obeys bartender's command, leaves Juneau bar
- California governor signs bill to deter paparazzi
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Senator vows to speak at length against Obamacare
- Dr. Drew Pinsky announces he had prostate cancer
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- 113 countries sign pledge against sexual violence
- NZ fans look on in horror at America's Cup
- Right at Home: Furniture makers nail it
- Taiwan returns to ICAO Assembly after four-decade hiatus
- BC-TEN--Toray Pan Pacific Open Results, TEN
- ASE shares hold steady despite rights issue pricing discount
- 2013 MacArthur 'genius grant' winners unveiled
- List of 2013 'Genius Grant' recipients
- Police link to mass killing a blow for Mexico City
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- List of 2013 'Genius Grant' recipients
- Amazon unveils Kindle Fire HDX with 24/7 live help
- APNewsBreak: Feds review Asiana's post-crash plan
- Senator vows to speak at length against Obamacare
- Iran's president tones down anti-Israel rhetoric
- Delivery of first China jetliner delayed again
- Senator vows to speak at length against Obamacare
- APNewsBreak: Feds review Asiana's post-crash plan
- Cambodian opposition threatens general strike
- APNewsBreak: Feds review Asiana's post-crash plan
- U.S. welcomes Taiwan's participation in ICAO Assembly
- Commercial Times: Taiwan's fiscal cliff
- Death toll in Pakistan quake rises to 182
- Delivery of first China jetliner delayed again
- AL Capsules
- Taiwan shares close down 0.18%
- EVA Air, Shanghai target European tourists
- Asia stocks muted as US budget duel heats up
- Bouchard advances at Pan Pacific Open
- Oil rebounds slightly after falling to nearly $103
- Mom selling Kurt Cobain's childhood home in Wash.
- Manufacturing index rises slightly in August
- Taiwan hopes to sign trade pact with Singapore by year's end
- James Levine shines in return to Met opera
- Mom selling Kurt Cobain's childhood home in Wash.
- UN chemical arms inspectors heading back to Syria
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- BC-TEN--PTT Thailand Open Results, TEN
- NL Capsules
- Former England batsman Hick takes Australian role
- Militant Sunni group takes aim at minorities
- Local bourse retreats on Wall Street weakness
- German consumer confidence up as economy brightens
- 100 factories shut in Bangladesh workers' protest
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Infoblox Announces Tapestry, an Innovative Open-Source Tool For Measuring Network Complexity
- AEG lawyer to follow cinematic final argument
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0700 GMT, AP
- BC-TEN--Malaysian Open Results, TEN
- Survey: Asia edged out by NAmerica in wealth list
- British woman being tried in Indonesian drug case
- Chinese man sentenced to death for killing toddler
- Australian army faulted in soldiers' slaying
- Gunshots ring out at Kenya mall; mourning begins
- Lawyer announces bid for DPP nomination in Taipei mayor race
- Think tank cuts 2013 GDP growth forecast for Taiwan
- Giambi homer keeps Indians in wild-card frame
- Australia skipper says this regatta best since '83
- Spain's king undergoes successful hip surgery
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Hope turns to despair as Kiwi Cup hopes fade
- Ohioan who shot black man, officer nears execution
- Australia skipper says this regatta best since '83
- Ex-Guatemala soldier faces trial in US
- Dynex Technologies Receives SFDA Approval to Supply DSX Automated ELISA Processing System to China
- 'Yellow brick road' leading to US pirate booty
- UN worried about Philippines' humanitarian crisis
- Vendor's execution draws Chinese public's sympathy
- KMT-CPC forum to open in China in October
- Israel minister criticizes boycott of Iran speech
- State prosecutor-general against scrapping SID
- US Indian girl in adoption dispute gets home
- EU asks Maldives not to delay election runoff
- Chinese exhibitors pull out of Taipei TV fair
- Taiwan's export orders up 0.5% in August
- Next Taipei-Manila fishery meeting expected to be held soon
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Spain train crash probe names 22 new suspects
- Cambodian court to free murder 'scapegoats'
- Anonymous threat against Dutch department stores
- German minister confident of coalition deal
- British man arrested in Kenya after mall siege
- Putin: Greenpeace activists aren't pirates
- HTC eying 20% share of China's top-end market
- Taiwan takes delivery of 1st P-3C anti-submarine aircraft
- State of emergency in Sochi after heavy rain
- Egypt shuts down Muslim Brotherhood newspaper
- Amazon unveils Kindle Fire HDX with 24/7 live help
- Taiwan urgently needs ICAO prescence: president
- Snooker player gets 12-year ban for match-fixing
- Floods force 15,000 to evacuate in western India
- Lack of form may cost Hafeez place in test team
- BCCI bans to former IPL commissioner Modi for life
- Bond is back in new novel
- Ugly debate in Dutch parliament over budget
- Pakistan: Mortar round from Afghanistan kills 2
- Croatia promises to change extradition law
- Cookson: UCI election a 'crossroads' for cycling
- Rights group: French expulsions of Roma at record
- electroCore Strengthens Its Global Management Team
- Surprise sensation Lin Yu-chun to launch album in Japan
- Reports: Alibaba drops HK IPO plan, looks to US
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1100 GMT, AP
- Drug suitcase prompts German airport shutdown
- French leader calls for C. African Republic help
- Sudan demonstrators riot in capital over subsidies
- Springboks bench Bismarck for Australia match
- Romania: court rules dogs can be euthanized
- Yemeni military officer killed in bombing in south
- Global IC production equipment spending may fall 8.5% in 2013
- US teen found guilty in school shooting plot
- Iraq army says bombings, clashes kill 9 in north
- Rib injury puts Ponder in doubt against Steelers
- German travel giant resumes some tours to Egypt
- US teenager found guilty in school shooting plot
- Australia's new government extends hand of friendship to Taiwan
- Berlusconi's 28-year-old girlfriend: I courted him
- Galatasaray parts ways with coach Fatih Terim
- Asian Champions League Results, SOC
- Asian Champions League Glance, SOC
- European parliamentarian supportive of Taiwan ICAO participation
- Independent bookstores important: culture minister
- Pirate Bay Swede's hacking, fraud sentence reduced
- Javier Mascherano sidelined for up to 15 days
- American Express Announces Plans to Create New Joint Venture for Business Travel
- Spain selects movie to compete for Oscar
- Futures under pressure with budget fight looming
- FC Seoul closes in on spot in Asian final
- Mikhail Youzhny advances to 2nd round in Bangkok
- 3 more arrests in Welsh slavery investigation
- Poland asks Dominicans for priest abuse details
- World Bank to fund Myanmar power plant upgrade
- Report: Jake White quits as Brumbies coach
- Theater hunts for lost musicals and puts them on
- IMF: Eurozone needs joint budget to be resilient
- Broker ICAP paying $87M to settle LIBOR charges
- Wolfsburg forward Vieirinha to have knee surgery
- Orders for long-lasting US factory goods tick up
- World Cup winner Gattuso fired as Palermo coach
- World Bank to fund Myanmar power plant upgrade
- Stanford turns to federal court to determine Chiang diaries ownership
- Taiwan's participation in ICAO involved no deals with China: minister
- Lawmaker: Romania movie does not deserve Oscar
- Orders for long-lasting factory goods up slightly
- IMF: Eurozone needs joint budget to be resilient
- Guangzhou closes in on spot in Asian final
- Taiwan's export orders up 0.5% in August (update)
- Senior U.S. official to visit Taiwan to discuss APEC issues
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Michael Jackson statue removed from Fulham
- Guy Laroche creates intergalactic sports skirt
- UCI grants next year's Giro a 3rd rest day
- 'Sesame Street' actor loses palimony case in US
- Lawyer: US teen charged in girl's slaying released
- Jannie joins brother Bismarck on 50 tests
- Coast Guard rescues 51 migrants near Puerto Rico
- Harvard's endowment surges 11.3 percent to $32.7B
- Octavia Spencer narrating audio for kids' book
- Designer Doma gets confident, breezy in Paris show
- US stocks little changed after 4 days of declines
- Water cuts shorten Senegal leader's UN visit
- Charles Taylor to hear Sierra Leone appeal verdict
- Lloyd's List to go fully digital by end of year
- Ghana mourns loss of poet killed in Kenya
- US new-home sales jump 7.9 percent in August
- A simple approach works for Elton John
- 'Doctor Sleep' was a challenge for Stephen King
- 3 freight trains collide in Texas, 4 crew hurt
- Detroit's RoboCop statue to be unveiled next year
- Charles Taylor to hear Sierra Leone appeal verdict
- Nigeria radical leader claims recent attacks
- US stocks little changed after 4 days of declines
- Martin wins 3rd straight time trial world title
- US doctor saves choking diner with knife and pen
- US new-home sales jump 7.9 percent in August
- Survey: 15 percent of Americans don't go online
- Anti-fascist rallies held in Athens after stabbing
- TransAsia Airways optimistic about Taoyuan-Tokyo occupancy
- Talk of the Day -- Quality tour promotion paying off
- Taiwan 'Watergate' analogy unsubstantiated: U.S. expert
- Princess Haya to step down as equestrian president
- US signs treaty that regulates global arms trading
- Treasury: US borrowing authority expires Oct. 17
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1445 GMT
- GIOTRIFR (afatinib)* approved in Europe for patients with EGFR mutation positive lung cancer
- Egypt to hold World Cup playoff in Cairo
- Pink diamond expected to fetch over $60 million
- Princess Haya to step down as equestrian president
- European Commission: Google decision near
- Lorne Michaels, Tina Fey reunite for 'SNL' opener
- AC Milan's De Sciglio escapes car crash unharmed
- UK lawmaker charged over anti-fracking protest
- Britain files complaint against EU bank bonus cap
- US heritage language programs on the rise
- Ko: Biggest names yet to appear in Taipei mayor’s race
- Chan Yung-jan: I am Taiwanese!
- Le Meridien Taipei "End-of-Year Celebration ‧ Shining moments"
- Royal Taipei Hotel unveils mini bar package
- Classic Italian Feast at the Miramar Garden Taipei
- Wang Jin-pying to miss meeting at Presidential Office
- Lee Ching-hua: security report on 4th nuke too late for referendum
- Taiwan High Court asks KMT and Legislative Speaker to make up
- DPP explores ‘adjusting’ Taiwan Independence stance in Huashan Meeting
- Shabab: Foreigners in Kenya "legitimate target"
- Cuba: Nearly 183,000 travel abroad since reform
- Clinton to evaluate women's rights across globe
- Oil rises on US economic reports, supply data
- Muppet magic probed in new biography of Jim Henson
- UEFA punishes Dinamo Zagreb for fans' racism
- US crude oil supplies rise by 2.6 million barrels
- Jay-Z teams up with Barneys for holiday gallery
- US study puts iPhone 5S production costs at $191
- US Supreme Court expects to get NSA wiretaps issue
- Home and stock values boost US household wealth
- Republican ends speech against Obamacare
- Panama urges UN recognition of ship stoppage
- US Supreme Court expects to get NSA wiretaps issue
- Anti-war drama troupe arrested for Belfast bullets
- Lawyer: Gary Player settles $1M dispute
- Magnitude 6.8 quake off south Peru coast
- UK to give $160.7M more in Syria humanitarian aid
- Minister: Extremists plotted to carve up Tunisia
- Charming Southern cities: Savannah and Charleston
- Witness: Woman in Mali attacked by Chadian soldier
- From old town to scenic beaches: Faro, Portugal
- Senate clears hurdle on stopgap spending bill
- Stocks little changed after 4 days of declines
- UN says chemical weapons experts are back in Syria
- UK men sentenced over Oompa Loompa attack
- Lawrie unhappy at Seve Trophy snub
- After TT silver Wiggins recounts 'fall from grace'
- Actor Gary Sinise donates to Colo. firefighters
- FBI: Navy Yard shooter didn't target victims
- After TT silver Wiggins recounts 'fall from grace'
- Suarez makes return from 10-game ban for biting
- Dries Van Noten mixes gold with contradictions
- Strauss-Kahn to head Luxembourg investment firm
- UN rights chief says Sri Lanka probe may be needed
- Official: $11B eyed in JPMorgan settlement talks
- Obama not disappointed he didn't meet Rouhani
- Lawyer: Manning's gender issues being assessed
- Bryan Cranston to guest on 'How I Met Your Mother'
- Massive quake creates island off Pakistan coast
- Study: BP spill did wide damage to sea-floor life
- Gun group plans shotgun giveaway in US
- Multitalented Gordon-Levitt kicks it up a notch
- Twitter launches emergency alerts for phones
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Swedish Results, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Wal-Mart whacks stock market
- PSG wins 1-0 win at Valenciennes in French league
- Sarah Michelle Gellar relishes return to TV
- Study: BP spill did wide damage to sea-floor life
- Friendly rivals, Biden and Clinton share spotlight
- Vettel marching toward F1 title
- PSG wins 1-0 win at Valenciennes in French league
- Prosecutor: plea by UK 'drug mules' unacceptable
- Garza, Kuryaki, Vives dominate Latin Grammy nods
- Study: BP spill damaged sea-floor life for miles
- Garza, Kuryaki, Vives dominate Latin Grammy nods
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Dashboard cameras coming to US border agent trucks
- Dashboard cameras coming to US border agent trucks
- Review: 'Baggage Claim' lost on arrival
- Stocks end lower for 5th straight day
- Kerry: Israel-Palestine talks seek 'final' deal
- TCT Magazine + Personalize Partners With CEA on CES Unveiled?LONDON?and 2014 International CES
- UK, Australia to engage, not isolate, Sri Lanka
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- Paris fashion has lots of drama, energy
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Bayern eases past Hannover 4-1 in German Cup
- Roma maintains perfect start; Napoli held to draw
- English Standings, SOC
- Oracle beats New Zealand to keep America's Cup
- Russia expects Syria resolution in next 2 days
- Oracle beats New Zealand to keep America's Cup
- Liberty Mutual sponsoring some Sochi 2014 hopefuls
- New $100 bill has ink well, more color, 3-D
- United ruins Suarez return by beating Liverpool
- United ruins Suarez return by beating Liverpool
- Wheat rises on concern about Argentine crop
- Japan and US agree to swap organic imports
- Japan and US agree to swap organic imports
- 'Forever grateful': Saved mall goers thank police
- 'Top Chef' set in New Orleans, debuts Oct. 2
- Spacecraft with American, 2 Russians blasts off
- Nelson pulls out of festival with shoulder injury
- Trial won't show Madoff workers' lavish lifestyle
- Ex-USVI official pleads guilty to racketeering
- Senators push bill to end phone record collection
- New Zealanders see America's Cup hopes dashed
- Colombia investigates Uribe brother's militia ties
- George H.W. Bush is witness at same-sex wedding
- Minibus crash in central Jamaica kills 3 students
- Draw list for League Cup 4th round
- Arsenal to play Chelsea in 4th round of League Cup
- 2 Ronaldo goals give Real Madrid 2-1 win at Elche
- USA's comeback renews interest in America's Cup
- Djokovic says he's engaged to long-time girlfriend
- Air France worker arrested in cocaine haul case
- LPGA Tour season to open in Bahamas
- US renews global terror alert
- Citi paying $395M to Freddie for mortgage claims
- Feds charge 14 reputed MS-13 members in US
- De Niro takes over Gandolfini miniseries role
- ABC's 'Marvel's Agents' bows to strong ratings
- ABC's 'Marvel's Agents' bows to strong ratings
- Biden, Iraqi VP discuss recent wave of bloodshed
- 'Top Chef' set in New Orleans, debuts Oct. 2
- US citizen gets 25 years in Taliban case
- Wednesday, October 3
- US citizen gets 25 years in US Taliban case
- Fairfax says won't walk away from BlackBerry bid
- Chile top court confirms block on Barrick mine
- Foreign weapons sent to Syrian rebels worry Iraq
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Ailing father in US to Iran president: Free my son
- European countries add $431 million in Syria aid
- Taiwan shares open marginally higher
- Guatemala to complete all US adoptions this year
- UN wants help for Lebanon's refugee challenge
- Fairfax says it won't walk from BlackBerry bid
- Assad says he doesn't rule out US attack
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Taiwanese representative welcomed at ICAO Assembly
- Chinese court jails singers' teen son over rape
- BC-TEN--Toray Pan Pacific Open Results, TEN
- 5 Things to Know about the Australian Rules final
- Taiwan exports set to grow slightly in coming months: brokerage
- Maduro says 'plot' forced scrapping of UN trip
- Largan shares fall below NT$1,000 on Apple weakness
- Spacecraft docks at orbiting Space Station
- 5 police killed in attack in Indian Kashmir
- Spacecraft docks at orbiting Space Station
- Schools criticized for bans on dreadlocks, Afros
- World powers set to test Iran on nuclear dispute
- Egypt minister says relations with US unsettled
- P-U! Mexico City tries to freshen its odor problem
- AP PHOTOS: Colombia villagers pray mines stay open
- Syrian conflict takes a toll on Palestinian aid
- United Daily News: Can the Legislature prove its worth?
- China-Japan dispute lingers, 1 year after UN fight
- US-Japan deal could lead to more organic options
- Spacecraft docks at orbiting Space Station
- Israel must do more to normalize ties with Turkey
- Valimo Mobile ID enables mobile identity based secure login for national health service in Finland
- House Republicans eye options on possible shutdown
- Navy conducts missile drill in waters off east coast
- Fairfax chief: I won't abandon BlackBerry bid
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- AL Capsules
- Oil falls as US shows signs of patchy growth
- Toshiba Announces Industry's First Dual Camera Module Enabling Simultaneous Output of Images and Depth Data
- Israel must do more to normalize ties with Turkey
- Taiwan shares close down 1.19%
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- UN anti-poverty fight gets $2.5 billion
- NL Capsules
- Attempts to link Fukushima, Hiroshima upset some
- Helicopter crash near Everest, 4 wounded
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Somalis still leaving Minn. to join terror group
- Kiwis question America's Cup future
- Guinness-fueled 'holiday' troubles many in Ireland
- Pakistan violence drives armored vehicle demand
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Central bank eyes interest rates, housing market: analysts
- BC-TEN--PTT Thailand Open Results, TEN
- BC-TEN--Malaysian Open Results, TEN
- Survivors wait for food, aid after Pakistan quake
- Survivors wait for food, aid after Pakistan quake
- Taiwan donating more rice to Haiti to help fight hunger
- Strong growth helps retailer H&M Q3 profit
- Militant group attacks Kenyan border town
- Judges to deliver Charles Taylor appeal verdict
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Russian court to rule over Greenpeace activists
- HTC mulls outsourcing orders for China market: J.P. Morgan
- Republicans consider options on possible shutdown
- SKorea lawmaker indicted over pro-NKorea charges
- Local bourse ends below 8,200 points
- Troupe brings 'Taming of the Shrew' to Hong Kong
- Tigers and Cards post key wins as Yankees exit
- Jailed Uralkali CEO placed under house arrest
- Iran seeks 'phased actions' in nuclear talks
- Wave of hornet attacks kills at least 18 in China
- TransAsia launches direct flights to Tokyo
- Greece probes blog post calling for gov't change
- South Africa: Mandela responding to treatment
- Williams advances to semis at Pan Pacific Open
- New Zealand makes 2 changes for Argentina test
- Bombing at Baghdad market kills 7 people
- New Zealand makes 2 changes for Argentina test
- KMT lawmakers put nuclear referendum on hold
- Toshiba Launches a BluetoothR IC Supporting Two Communication Methods
- Sweden honors anti-war campaigns, human rights
- Paraguay speaks up for Taiwan at U.N.
- Nuclear energy essential to power supply: experts
- Lixil to take over German bathroom company Grohe
- Suspected US drug smuggler arrested in Thailand
- Liverpool chief says Suarez damaged club brand
- Government unlikely to meet tax revenue target this year: top auditor
- Bulgaria player fails doping test after WCup match
- 5 things to know about the Spanish league
- Corporate Social Responsibility Weekly Recap (September 18, 2013
- Triple bombing at market near Baghdad kills 14
- Central bank leaves key interest rates unchanged
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Bulgaria player fails doping test after WCup match
- 4 elephants call former Florida citrus farm home
- Attackers kill pastor, torch church in Nigeria
- Russia to help guard Syrian weapons destruction
- Nissan recalls 908,900 vehicles for sensor problem
- Christie's Shanghai auction offers Picasso, Warhol
- EU court: Rail firms must compensate for delays
- Sudanese army deploys after deadly Khartoum riots
- Nissan recalls 908,900 vehicles for sensor problem
- Falling credit raises speculation ECB may act
- Navy conducts missile drill in waters off east coast (update)
- IOC 'fully satisfied' over Russia's anti-gay law
- Gdansk Shipyard workers stage pay strike
- German court drops fraud case against 'forest boy'
- Vikings set to invade British Museum in 2014
- 'Elders' urge Myanmar to address religious strife
- Horwill returns to boost Wallabies in South Africa
- Activists claim Saudi held in Lithuanian CIA site
- NATO says soldier killed in eastern Afghanistan
- NYC retrospective reassesses LOVE artist's work
- 'Elders' urge Myanmar to address religious strife
- Iraq releases 3 Jordanians jailed since 2003
- Regus signs 1.5 millionth customer
- 5 things to know ahead of the Bundesliga weekend
- Gang-color ban at NV bike fest after 2011 shootout
- Japan Lixil in deal to buy bathroom company Grohe
- Afghan soldier kills NATO service member in east
- High Court to decide later on legislative speaker's party membership
- 5 things to know about the French league
- UN reports renewed violence in eastern Congo
- -European News Digest at 1115 GMT, AP
- Spanish lawmakers debate reverting to British time
- UN: Better livestock handling curbs greenhouse gas
- Statoil announce large oil find off Canada
- Camera takes dramatic shot of Russian eagle attack
- UK stores apologize for 'mental patient' costumes
- 5 things to know about Serie A
- Camera takes dramatic shot of Russian eagle attack
- Taiwan seeking closer ties with Europe: ex-vice president
- Italy president outraged by Berlusconi lawmakers
- Endangered female orangutan dies at Indonesian zoo
- eBay Inc. to Acquire Global Payments Innovator Braintree
- Drake is comfortable in his own skin
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Harry Potter's London station gets a makeover
- Cyclists just don't seem to care about UCI vote
- Harry Potter's London station gets a makeover
- Filipino troops capture dozens more Muslim rebels
- US futures rise ahead of trio of economic reports
- EADS slams Europe over defense industry policies
- Toyota to export Corollas to Latin America in 2014
- Abu Dhabi Police Head of Education Department Wins International Stevie Award
- Time needed to eliminate nuclear power: Ma
- iPhone 5S outsells HTC J One in Japan
- German man gets 7 years in Cambodia for child sex
- TCC Unveils Radio Headset and Telephone Encryptor for Universal Secure Voice and Cross-Network Conferencing
- Vikings unsure if London trip is what they need
- Batman vs. Superman: Fans won't influence film
- Divers find human remains near Italian shipwreck
- Raonic, Simon, Youzhny reach Thai Open quarters
- US unemployment aid applications near 6-year low
- US economy grew at 2.5 percent rate in spring
- Croatia moves to change disputed extradition law
- Tourism up in Ireland in year of clan 'gatherings'
- Vos is undisputed favorite in women's road race
- eBay: We don't share customer data with NSA
- Germany charges alleged Auschwitz guard, 93
- US unemployment aid applications near 6-year low
- US economy grew at 2.5 percent rate in spring
- US to target high-level criminals in Puerto Rico
- EBay to buy payments company Braintree for $800M
- US to target high-level criminals in Puerto Rico
- 'Breaking Bad' is ending run still looking good
- EBay to buy payments company Braintree for $800M
- The Hollywood Reporter's best stories of the week
- Misbah to lead Pakistan against SAfrica in tests
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Hip-hop shows support after famed DJ
- A trans-Atlantic Sherlock returns in 'Elementary'
- Trade union pushes FIFA on Qatar labor rights
- Blast reported at Guam Hilton
- US lawmakers seek to fix terrorist 'loophole'
- Stock market opens slightly higher
- Olympic champ Yu-na Kim sidelined with foot injury
- Man stabbed to death near San Francisco ballpark
- Hip-hop extends support to famed DJ Mister Cee
- Minuteman missile test-launched from California
- Stocks rise on encouraging reports on US economy
- Comfort women documentary shows struggle for justice
- US Attorney General meeting with JPMorgan chief
- US pending home sales fall for 3rd straight month
- US sells more GM shares, cuts stake to 7 pct.
- Zachary Quinto 'grateful' for Broadway debut
- Holocaust Museum barracks to be returned to Poland
- BC-ML--Iran,ADVISORY, ML
- A timeline of events in Charles Taylor's life
- India central banker questions merit of low rates
- US sells more GM shares, cuts stake to 7 pct.
- Interpol issues alert for British terror widow
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1445 GMT
- 5 things to know about the English Premier League
- Russia's Khodorkovsky gets Lech Walesa award
- Rare Rolling Stones pics to be shown at rock Hall
- Twitter, NFL reach deal to show football videos
- Portugal court strikes down more labor reforms
- Interpol issues alert for British terror widow
- Australia's challenge daunting in South Africa
- Interpol issues alert for British terror widow
- Obama to host Pakistan's new prime minister
- 6 months for Tunisian rapper
- St. Kitts official extends welcome to Taiwan at ICAO session
- 10 things to know about the IPCC climate panel
- 5 free things to do and see in Rome
- Wife serving 20 years for wall shot gets new trial
- Lawyer: Final act looming in Jackson-AEG trial
- UN: Sudan cancels president's assembly appearance
- SID defends wiretapping of Lin Hsiu-tao phones
- Ex-Premier Yu Shyi-kun to run for New Taipei City mayor
- Filipino wife joins husband in Taiwan after nationality mistake
- Taiwan envoy to US apologizes for letter about Legislative Speaker
- Miaoli County chief not welcome at Dapu farewell service
- DPP conference shapes basis of China policy
- Electronic DJ-producer Zedd blitzes the pop world
- Witness: ex-US police chief on cartel's payroll
- Belgium arrests terror suspect wanted by Spain
- UN diplomats: Apparent deal on Syria resolution
- Secretary of State Kerry to visit Asia
- Japan car parts makers in price-fixing plea
- EU seeks new $68bn assistance fund for banks
- UN diplomats: Apparent deal on Syria resolution
- Humperdinck cancels at US casino, cites health
- Ford buys software startup Livio
- UN diplomats: Apparent deal on Syria resolution
- Russia, Belarus hold joint war games
- In UK, there's only 1 America's Cup champ: Ainslie
- Cuba OKs more private businesses, new regulations
- Stock market rises at midday
- US to test new trap to catch Florida pythons
- 11 Romanians get jail for food agency fraud case
- 5 things to know about South Africa-Australia
- Duckie dynasty: Giant duck floats to Pittsburgh
- Bynes' lawyer hopes for resolution to NY bong case
- Report identifies new Asia-based hacking group
- Researchers see comeback for Europe's rare animals
- AP Source: Florida Panthers sold to NY businessman
- Salzburg Festival could see fewer performances
- Report ponders: How sensitive is climate to CO2?
- Clinton pushes effort to protect African elephants
- Brandt 'felt sick' shooting last of 'Breaking Bad'
- Danes cut Rasmussen's doping ban for cooperation
- Jamaica's Hue banned 9 months for doping
- Brazil's fed auditor raises concerns about delays
- 'Slave-like' labor found in Brazil Paulo airport
- US files suit to seize Mexican official's cash
- Jewels on French mountain may be from plane crash
- Oliver Wilson in share of Alfred Dunhill lead
- Amber Tamblyn shakes up season 11 of CBS' 'Men'
- Italy pasta exec's comments on gays spur anger
- Arrest in Miss Teen USA extortion attempt
- Obama mocks Republicans for 'crazy' predictions
- CSKA's Champions League game moved from Moscow
- Brandt 'felt sick' shooting last of 'Breaking Bad'
- Palestinians want Israel peace deal in 9 months
- Egypt Brotherhood youth reach out across ideology
- Layvin Kurzawa extends Monaco contract for 5 years
- Review: 'Cloudy 2' _ gorgeous visuals, cheesy puns
- Alitalia seeks capital increase of $135 million
- US welcomes China's new export controls on NKorea
- The NY Film Festival in flux, to match the times
- Horner, Van Garderen aim for road race medal
- 'Masters of Sex' serves beguiling side of feminism
- Vikings, Steelers wake winless woes to Wembley
- Horner, Van Garderen aim for road race medal
- Lawyer: Terror case docs in 'classified morass'
- Google retools Internet search engine
- Intel chief says he's open to surveillance limits
- Canada PM won't accept rejection of Keystone XL
- US accountant arrested in Madoff fraud
- Man cleared in ricin letters case sues 2nd suspect
- Jessica Lange urges state to halt wolf hunts
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Swedish Results, SOC
- Nina Ricci makes menswear ultra-feminine
- Canada PM won't accept US rejection of Keystone XL
- NYC Opera says fundraising likely will fall short
- Bud Selig says he will retire in January 2015
- Zimbabwe: 16 years jail for poisoning elephants
- Sources: Wendy Davis running for Texas governor
- Toyota exec: Pent-up demand for new cars will end
- Bilbao fights back for 2-1 win over Betis
- Radionova leads Nebelhorn ahead of Ando
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Boston subway riders rescue man on tracks
- Dominican ruling strips many of citizenship
- Howard makes a believable racing film with 'Rush'
- Stocks snap losing streak, close higher
- 3 human heads found in western Mexico
- Nike 1st quarter net income jumps
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Inter comes from behind to beat Fiorentina 2-1
- 3 human heads found in western Mexico
- Oil rises above $103 a barrel on US data
- Toyota recalls 615,000 Sienna minivans
- Rennes goes 5th after 0-0 draw vs Montpellier
- Nike 1st quarter net income jumps
- Supporters protest jailing of Morocco journalist
- Hungarian makes crib for Britain's Prince George
- Rennes goes 5th after 0-0 draw vs Montpellier
- French Standings, SOC
- Smithfield Foods closes sale to China's Shuanghui
- French Results, SOC
- Inter comes from behind to beat Fiorentina 2-1
- Somalia's president condemns Nairobi mall attack
- US accountant is arrested in Madoff fraud
- One day, many dead: The start of Kenya mall siege
- Stocks snap losing streak, close higher
- Rick Owens gets young, gifted and black
- Business Highlights
- Indianapolis to host IndyCar road race in May
- 5 things to know about Day 1 of Nairobi mall siege
- Twin explosions in Yemeni capital wound 20
- Exhibit honoring Comanche Code Talkers opens
- Former Guatemala soldier on trial in California
- Mali rebels suspend role in peace accord
- Chile shuts luxury jail for dictatorship criminals
- 'Idol' winner Ruben Studdard now 'Biggest Loser'
- Mali rebels suspend role in peace accord
- Wheat advances for fourth straight day
- Memphis museum names Freedom Award recipients
- 'Big Bang Theory' actress Kaley Cuoco is engaged
- Kerry meets Iranian FM one-on-one
- Ex-teacher freed after 30-day term for rape
- Iran's FM calls talks 'very constructive'
- Wheat advances for fourth straight day
- Bloomberg: NYC air quality cleanest in decades
- Obama taps Shonda Rhimes for Kennedy Center post
- Iran: Nuke talks now on fast track; within 1 year
- Argentina tries to be optimistic vs. All Blacks
- Argentine Congress upholds indigenous rights
- Jolts and unexpected turns hit Paris' catwalks
- Grenada agency: Egyptian tycoon investing millions
- Texas man executed for 1999 stabbing murder
- South Texas man executed for 1999 slaying
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Australian Football League glance
- DomRep seeking Polish priest accused of sex abuse
- Sands ordered to pay $1 million in legal fees
- Food, energy push Japan prices higher in August
- Friday, October 4
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Brazil govt worried about football ticket prices
- Panel backs easing electronic device use on planes
- America's Cup looks to build on 2013 thriller
- US says 2 Guantanamo prisoners left El Salvador
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Henkel Opens World
- Consumer confidence in Taiwan up in September
- Alibaba slams HK exchange after IPO talks fail
- Toshiba Launches 3-Phase Brushless Sensorless Motor Pre-Driver IC for Automotive Applications
- Myanmar told communal violence threatens reforms
- The Gibson Brothers rule Bluegrass Awards again
- On the bill again: Nelson back on festival lineup
- CNN names Din Tai Fung world's second best chain for travelers
- Countries seek to end discrimination against gays
- The Gibson Brothers rule Bluegrass Awards again
- 'Glee' season debut has brief reminder of Monteith
- 'Glee' season debut has brief reminder of Monteith
- ZTE Offers the World
- Furor ahead of Australian leader's Jakarta visit
- Property stocks plunge on interest rate hike concerns
- Children's garden in Dallas aims to teach science
- Zoos make party animals out of goats and sheep
- Choi, Thonghchai among Asian stars for World Cup
- BC-FBN--NFL Standings, FBN
- Talks on landmark climate report wrapping up
- Jon Hamm on vocal cords: 'I'm fine'
- Brazil family fights to keep house-trained tigers
- Furor ahead of Australian leader's Jakarta visit
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America
- Consumer confidence in Taiwan up in September (update)
- Dominican court ends citizenship of some residents
- Brazil family fights to keep house-trained tigers
- Obama, India's leader seek to reinvigorate ties
- Cargo ships crash off Japan coast, 6 crew missing
- Brazil family fights to keep house-trained tigers
- Building collapses in India; 25 feared trapped
- AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America
- Cargo ships crash off Japan coast, 6 crew missing
- 49ers regain footing, beat Rams 35-11
- Building collapses in India; 25 feared trapped
- Senate set to OK shutdown bill, but fight not over
- The Gibson Brothers rule Bluegrass Awards again
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- NL Capsules
- AL Capsules
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Asia stocks drift before Shanghai free trade plan
- Oil dips below $103 as diplomacy on Syria advances
- TEPCO seeks restart of 2 more Japan nuke reactors
- Taiwan shares close up 0.56%
- Rays, Indians, Rangers all win in wild-card race
- BC-TEN--Toray Pan Pacific Open Results, TEN
- US, allies see chance to resolve Iran nuke impasse
- Bus crash kills 20 in India
- C'wealth urged to look Sri Lanka's rights record
- London police use super recognizers to fight crime
- Iceland's wild scenery, tax breaks lure Hollywood
- HTC shares down as share buyback program nears end
- Toshiba Launches a Unipolar Stepping Motor Driver IC
- Greenpeace to appeal jailing of its activists
- Rights groups: 50 killed in Sudan protests
- Poll: 'grand coalition' favored in Germany
- Suspected US drug smuggler deported from Thailand
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Exit Sandman: Rivera bids goodbye to Bronx
- Local bourse rebounds on futures-led buying
- One day, many dead: The start of Kenya mall siege
- BC-TEN--Malaysian Open Results, TEN
- Chemical weapons watchdog to meet to discuss Syria
- BC-TEN--PTT Thailand Open Results, TEN
- Alibaba slams HK exchange after IPO talks fail
- Ex-VP Siew calls for stronger economic ties with France
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Toshiba Launches Microcontrollers Realizing Highly Accurate Mechanical Control
- Quake-hit Pakistani villages still wait for aid
- Bomb blast kills 13 people in northern Pakistan
- Official: Car used by Kenya mall attackers found
- Messi set to answer questions in tax fraud case
- Thousands of volunteers to pick up trash at night markets
- United Daily News: State prosecutor-general 'interrogated'
- Philippine unrest keeps Taipei-Manila fishery talks on hold
- World stocks drift before new Shanghai trade zone
- Karzai meets China leaders amid security concerns
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Iran, UN agency discuss restarting nuke probe
- With a win, Bears could take charge of division
- Spain freezes civil servant wages in 2014
- Monsoon floods kill 13 in India this week
- 2 men plead not guilty in slaying of UK soldier
- Dolphins say QB Tannehill is on path to greatness
- Kvitova advances to final of Pan Pacific Open
- Court restrains BCCI chief from taking charge
- Lawyer: Accused umpire Rauf won't travel to India
- Miss World drama fueled by host country Indonesia
- Key findings of IPCC report on climate change
- FPG Vietnam project change shows cautious outlook: analyst
- Military denies report of Patriot-III test in Taiwan
- Ghana refs suspected of lying about their age
- Roland Mouret's inventive take on black and white
- Wenger willing to stay at Arsenal 'forever'
- Miss World drama fueled by host country Indonesia
- UCI vote delayed by debate over late rule changes
- Syrian lawmaker: Draft UN resolution is slam to US
- New commercial contract for FIA, F1 teams approved
- Serena guaranteed of No. 1 year-end ranking
- Rahul Gandhi against shielding Indian lawmakers
- UCI vote delayed by debate over late rule changes
- Turkey: 72 football fans detained for blackmail
- Royal Mail valued at $5.3 billion ahead of IPO
- Cornell research orchard seeks the perfect apple
- APNewsBreak: Push for Syrian war crimes court
- Rahul Gandhi against shielding Indian lawmakers
- New commercial contract for FIA, F1 teams approved
- Olympic swimming champ Britta Steffen retires
- Taiwan's APEC participation very robust: U.S. official
- Cuba lets athletes compete in foreign leagues
- Turkey: 72 soccer fans detained for blackmail
- Villas-Boas admits to fallout with Mourinho
- Kimmel and Kanye West are at war _ or are they?
- What matters in ICAO participation is continuity: U.S. scholar
- Jury gets lawsuit over death of Michael Jackson
- Bombs target Sunni mosques in Iraq, killing 7
- UN chemical inspectors to probe 7 sites in Syria
- Senators: Limit NSA snooping into US phone records
- Berdych, Simon set up Thailand Open semifinal
- Russian troops kill 5 militants in Dagestan
- Guatemala massacre takes front stage at US trial
- Britain to host 2014 NATO summit
- Anxiety rises ahead of Guinea's legislative vote
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Strong field ensures another fast Berlin Marathon
- Grenade hurled at Egypt police checkpoint wounds 4
- Manly overcomes big deficit, advances to NRL final
- Australia's National Rugby League playoffs at a glance
- Rosneft to buy out minority shareholders in TNK-BP
- Turkey urged to pay damages over Cyprus missing
- US stock futures rattled by budget impasse
- Iran's Revolutionary Guard unveils attack drone
- Songwriters Ahrens and Flaherty celebrate 30 years
- Indian voters given right to cast negative votes
- US consumers boost spending 0.3 percent in August
- Envoy to U.S. apologizes for staff's controversial article
- KMT rules out 'political solution' to standoff with speaker
- Issey Miyake makes origami moonlight fashion
- Asylum seeker boat sinks off Indonesia, killing 21
- BlackBerry posts loss, steep revenue drop for 2Q
- 7 cars get top rating in high-tech safety test
- Britain's royal couple has a new coat of arms
- US police officer helps deliver surprise baby
- Stricken United Airlines plane pilot dies in US
- Dance music festival takes precautions over drugs
- U.K. Member of Parliament pleased with Taiwan's ICAO presence
- US stock futures rattled by budget impasse
- Americans try to hold onto at least one cup
- Presidents Cup Rosters
- 10th Presidents Cup at a glance
- Presidents Cup, US Capsules
- Woods voted US PGA player of the year
- Premier again unable to deliver report
- Presidents Cup, International capsules
- Japan PM: China vessels still intruding in waters
- Van Persie expected to return against West Brom
- Clinton meeting showcases a political family
- Surfing in the Skies on Singapore Airlines Powered by Deutsche Telekom
- Campbell criticizes attitude toward black coaches
- Polish church apologizes for child sex abuse
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi: Change charter before polls
- US stocks fall at open
- WORLD SPORTS at 1400 GMT
- Disabled swimmer Du Toit given honorary MBE
- Omar Daf takes on interim coaching role at Sochaux
- Israel breaks up Gaza Strip demonstration
- Norway changes coach after poor World Cup showing
- APNewsBreak: US to protect red knot shorebirds
- McIlroy announces new management team
- 4 funny guys go men-tal on CBS sitcom 'We Are Men'
- From 3D Sabbath to real 'Purge,' new ways to scare
- Maldivians protest election runoff postponement
- US consumer confidence falls for 2nd month
- McIlroy announces new management team
- Abandoned gold bars baffle German police
- Norway changes coach after poor World Cup showing
- Stocks fall on debt limit worries
- Mali president announces legislative elections
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1445 GMT
- 4 funny guys go men-tal on CBS sitcom 'We Are Men'
- 3 ex-soldiers charged in US DEA agent death plot
- Springboks challenge an opportunity, says Horwill
- FIA has 22 races in provisional 2014 F1 calendar
- Gambia president: Homosexuality top global threat
- Ashes spinner Panesar handed suspended ban
- Quake-hit Pakistani villages still wait for aid
- Most Taiwanese see human hand in global warming: survey
- Nigerian faces terror charges in US court
- Hundreds pay respect to Dapu pharmacy owner
- Pressure on top prosecutor mounts after Legislative Yuan wiretaps
- Government needs to respect home ownership rights
- DPP marks 27th anniversary with call for change
- Greek police ban rally by commando reservists
- Prince George to be christened in October
- Croatian court seeks detention of Hungarian CEO
- Graf: Serena can set career major title record
- Gillian Anderson to star in London 'Streetcar'
- Pakistan PM wants 'new beginning' with India
- Uihlein shoots 60 at Alfred Dunhill Links
- 2014 Formula One Calendar
- France to sanction Google over privacy rules
- Biden, Cyprus president discuss new peace talks
- Bahrain opposition stages major rally
- Pakistan PM wants 'new beginning' with India
- France to sanction Google over privacy rules
- Statoil announces new oil find off Canadian coast
- Mohoric beats older field to win under-23 title
- Schalk Burger returns after 18 months on sidelines
- Obama applauds UN deal on Syria's chemical weapons
- Top Cuban baseball players at home and in US
- US Senate kills effort to derail budget bill
- Top Cuban baseball players at home and in US
- A Kenyan lends a hand; but death prevails
- Film about Nazi doctor is Argentina's Oscar bid
- ECB advertises post of new EU bank supervisor
- Spain's anti-doping agency to get new chief
- Obama, India's leader seek to reinvigorate ties
- US stocks down in early afternoon
- AP PHOTOS: Miami's Village West neighborhood
- Film about Nazi doctor is Argentina's Oscar bid
- SKorea urges global effort against NKorean nukes
- Immigrants in US face uncertainty after floods
- Senate approves bill averting government shutdown
- Getafe signs Romania forward Ciprian Marica
- Senate approves bill averting government shutdown
- Gay pride march again banned in Serbia
- Italy's PM to see if shaky coalition can survive
- German Summaries, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- Faulty app directions to Alaska runway disabled
- Kenya's President: Facing mall attack, charges
- Haiti launches special police unit for tourists
- Report: Hollywood is less gay-friendly off-screen
- Norwegian Results, SOC
- Czech police fire tear gas at anti-Roma radicals
- Propofol use in execution stirs concern
- Eric Clapton-owned Richter painting to sell in NYC
- Obama to speak on budget from White House
- Williams tops Fox in return of sitcom vets
- Currington pleads no contest in US threats case
- Cassel gets start at QB against Steelers in London
- Toy taken from Willie Nelson's band returned in NY
- Ship crosses Northwest Passage
- Oil slips, ends week down nearly 2 percent
- Obama speaks to Rouhani, says Iran deal possible
- Obama speaks to Rouhani, says Iran deal possible
- Wheat prices rise for 5th straight day
- US mom, 5 kids survive Kenya mall attack
- Dutch Results, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Obama: Republicans 'grandstanding' in budget fight
- Obama speaks to Rouhani, says Iran deal possible
- Simons takes Christian Dior against nature
- Ukraine punished by FIFA over fans' racial abuse
- Stock market falls as shutdown looms
- APNewsBreak: Tony Kanaan moving to Ganassi Racing
- Graf: Serena can set career major title record
- Stocks don't melt down when government shuts down
- Augsburg draws 2-2 vs Moenchengladbach in Germany
- Mount Vernon opens library dedicated to Washington
- Exxon to offer benefits to same-sex couples in US
- APNewsBreak: Tony Kanaan moving to Ganassi Racing
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Augsburg draws 2-2 vs Moenchengladbach in Germany
- Malaga draws 2-2 at Valladolid in Spain
- Pentagon: Fresh look at stopping insider attacks
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- NHL making moves with major realignment this fall
- Earnhardt wins pole at Dover
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Empire State Building owner going public
- Pakistani girl shot by Taliban honored at Harvard
- Mideast quartet seeks Israeli, Palestinian action
- Man sentenced for role in jewelry theft ring
- Climate panel forecast: Higher seas, temperatures
- Rev. Jackson in Cuba, hopes to see Jailed American
- Radionova wins women's event at Nebelhorn trophy
- Simons stamps his natural mark on Dior
- Experts fear Dominican ruling could cause crisis
- Naming Buenos Aires subway stop after pope illegal
- Officials: Iran source of Navy computer intrusion
- Rev. Jackson in Cuba, hopes to see jailed American
- 'Captain Phillips' premieres at NY Film Festival
- Military high court to hear Kan. HIV exposure case
- New Kenya mall attack video shows first responders
- 3 more human heads found in western Mexico town
- Sudan, at UN, protests president's US visa denial
- New Kenya mall attack video shows first responders
- Military high court to hear Kan. HIV exposure case
- Eric Clapton-owned Richter painting to sell in NYC
- Ready or not, Obama's health plan set for launch
- Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Leading Scores
- Cholera kills 1, sickens 9 in Mexico
- Giants-Dodgers: long and sometimes violent rivalry
- Giants-Dodgers: long and sometimes violent rivalry
- Philippines says rebel standoff is over
- Langer shoots 63 to take Champions Tour lead
- Chavez Jr. in weighty comeback fight with Vera
- US-born cartel figure pleads guilty in San Diego
- Chavez Jr. in weighty comeback fight with Vera
- US-born cartel figure pleads guilty in San Diego
- Age no obstacle in Bogota prison pageant
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Chinese doctor builds new nose on man's forehead
- Champions Tour-First Tee Open Scores
- Casey's goal lifts Union to 1-0 win
- Major League Soccer Standings
- Chinese police rescue 92 abducted children
- Chinese police rescue 92 abducted children
- Georgia Aquarium exhibits preserved sea creatures
- Shutdown threat puts heat on House Republicans
- India, Pakistan holding peace summit in New York
- Historic phone call, then optimism for US, Iran
- Obama's health plan set for launch, ready or not
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- Taiwan, U.K. to hold forum on green urban development
- Vikings, Steelers wake winless woes to Wembley
- American League
- National League
- Beats stake sale could help HTC stay profitable in 2013: analyst
- BC-TEN--Toray Pan Pacific Open Results, TEN
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Market closely watching management change at TSMC
- Rock band Mayday makes debut on Japanese music show
- Kvitova beats Kerber to win Pan Pacific Open
- Greek far-right leader arrested; warrants for more
- Rubber Duck takes to the skies at New Taipei kite festival
- BC-TEN--China Open Results, TEN
- Cardinals clinch NL Central division title
- UK Conservatives gather to woo wary voters
- NL Capsules
- AL Capsules
- Report: Sudan summons US diplomat for visa protest
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0700 GMT, AP
- Hawthorn beats Fremantle to win AFL Grand Final
- Australian Football League
- China Times: The cross-strait tango
- Slain protesters buried in Sudan
- Iranians divided over Rouhani-Obama talk
- Children join AIT beach cleanup in northern Taiwan
- Roadside bombs kill 5 in Afghanistan
- BC-TEN--Malaysian Open Results, TEN
- Dozens still missing after boat sinks in Indonesia
- New major earthquake rocks southwest Pakistan
- Hiroshima closes gap on Yokohama in J-League
- Property companies remain upbeat about housing market
- BC-TEN--PTT Thailand Open Results, TEN
- Syrian rebels capture post near Jordan border
- Changhua County observes traditional Teacher's Day ritual
- Central bank forecast to raise key interest rates in December
- Sochi flame lighting rehearsal successful
- Philippines: Deadly rebel hostage standoff is over
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Guinea votes in long-delayed legislative poll
- Indian police investigate shooting in Kashmir
- Guinea votes in long-delayed legislative poll
- Taiwan delegation visits investment agency in France
- German village evacuated after gas explosion
- Search grows bleak in India building collapse
- Analysis: Iran outreach to US faces tests at home
- Pakistan govt appoints new PCB secretary
- Clashes in eastern Lebanon kills at least 2
- Belgian museum shows travel could be life or death
- Speaker calls for truth amid phone tapping allegations
- Egyptian soldier killed by sniper in Sinai
- New UCI leader Cookson appoints 3 vice presidents
- Talk of the Day -- Caring teachers honored on Teachers' Day
- Security tight at Miss World crowning in Indonesia
- Near stricken Kenya mall, humanity and unity shine
- Berdych, Raonic reach Thailand Open final
- Royal Mint coins to mark Prince George christening
- Next Taipei-Manila fishery meeting to be held by year's end: envoy
- IC packaging, testing firms to report sales growth in September
- LED tablet applications forecast to drive backlight market
- Elderly pack Kenting beach for bikini event
- Documentary of former comfort women from Taiwan premieres
- Tunisa's ruling Islamists to step down after talks
- Serbia govt' faces criticism over gay pride ban
- German Results, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- Officials: Attacks kill 6 civilians in Iraq
- Tunisa's ruling Islamists to step down after talks
- Asia-Pacific Culture Day showcases diverse foods and performances
- Mos Burger stops selling deep-fried potatoes due to safety concernd
- Marquez sets track record for pole at Aragon GP
- Tunisia's ruling Islamists to step down
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- English Standings, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- Terry's header gives Chelsea 1-1 draw at Tottenham
- USVI man sentenced in fatal parasailing accident
- Ghana, Argentina resolve dispute over seized ship
- Celtic warm up for Barca by beating Kilmarnock 5-2
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Scottish Results, SOC
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- Norwegian Air Shuttle grounds Dreamliner
- Terry's header gives Chelsea 1-1 draw at Tottenham
- Marseille wins 2-0 at Lorient to pressure leaders
- Aragon MotoGP Results
- Viktor & Rolf go back to school
- Sick U.S. missionary encourages children with facial deformities
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- 15 feet to flattened car: Kenya mall's devastation
- Pakistani girl shot by Taliban honored at Harvard
- Suicide bombers target northern Mali military camp
- Taiwan Justice Ministry to investigate SID over wiretaps
- Protests against President Ma Ying-jeou rock Taipei
- DPP to host international news conference about wiretap scandal
- Top prosecutor apologizes for phone tapping controversy
- Dortmund, Bayern, Leverkusen all win in Bundesliga
- 4 gold miners die in Guyana after pit collapses
- Norwegian Standings, SOC
- How budget showdowns could squeeze the US economy
- Uihlein grabs 2-shot lead at Alfred Dunhill Links
- Jonas gives Valencia 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano
- United's woes intensify with 2-1 loss to West Brom
- Swedish Results, SOC
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Southampton beats Crystal Palace 2-0 in EPL
- Man United loses to West Brom
- United's woes intensify with 2-1 loss to West Brom
- Dutch star Vos wins 3rd title in women's road race
- Aston Villa upsets Man City 3-2
- Kenya blasts US over updated travel warning
- Cardiff grabs 1st away win in Premier League
- Hull beats West Ham 1-0 to extend solid start
- Dutch star Vos wins 3rd title in women's road race
- Aston Villa upsets Man City 3-2
- Messi injured in Barcelona's match at Almeria
- Rugby Championship Glance
- Springboks beat Australia 28-8, miss bonus point
- German Results, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Berlusconi ministers say they will resign
- House bill delays 'Obamacare' 1 year, pays troops
- 1 week later, a nervous time in Nairobi
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Greek Results, SOC
- Oda, Hubbell-Donohue win titles at Nebelhorn
- Terror, mass shootings don't mean more danger
- How budget showdowns could squeeze the US economy
- Nigeria official: 42 drown in ferry capsizing
- Mazda recalls midsize cars to fix door latches
- English Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Margaret Thatcher's ashes buried in London
- Dutch rider Vos has 13 golds after road-race win
- Thousands in Nebraska for vintage Chevy auction
- No. 2 nuke commander suspended amid probe
- Napoli beats Genoa 2-0 to move top of Serie A
- American Samoa marks anniversary of 2009 tsunami
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Dutch rider Vos has 13 golds after road-race win
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- Egypt foreign minister wants nuke-free Middle East
- Napoli beats Genoa 2-0 to move top of Serie A
- Arsenal moves top of Premier League
- Aruba leader secures second term
- Radio problems cited in deaths of 19 firefighters
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- NY kid gives grand slam ball back to Rodriguez
- Southern states are moving to tighten voting rules
- Ex-soldier pleads not guilty in DEA killing plot
- SITE: Extremists post video of French hostage
- Norwegian Standings, SOC
- Norwegian Results, SOC
- Vivienne Westwood goes medieval in Paris
- Hundreds rally in Spain protesting the monarchy
- Top Senate Democrat rejects Republican plan
- Syria's FM: No transition plan without Assad
- Greek leader Olympiakos beats Panionios 2-0
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Roosters to face Manly in NRL final
- Italy FM: Integrate Muslims to stem radicalization
- Roosters to face Manly in NRL final
- Ajax wins 6-0 in Dutch league
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Paris fashion is sometimes cruel, always fun
- More than $2M worth of pot seized in the Bahamas
- National Rugby League playoffs at a glance
- Rev. Jackson to mediate for US captive in Colombia
- Ex-Chile spy chief kills self before jail transfer
- NASCAR Nationwide-5-hour ENERGY 200 benefiting Living Beyond Breast Cancer Results
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Iraq says Iran's shift toward West is serious
- NASCAR Nationwide-5-hour ENERGY 200 benefiting Living Beyond Breast Cancer Results
- Siria advierte que no habra transicion sin Assad
- Uchimura, Mustafina looking good for world titles
- White House: Obama will veto House shutdown bill
- Iraqi minister doubts new civil war on horizon
- Radio problems cited in deaths of 19 firefighters
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Sporting wins 2-1 at 10-man Braga
- 2 Canadian men remain behind bars in Egypt
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- 2 Canadian men remain behind bars in Egypt
- Little Miss Hispanic winner loses title in US
- Argentina vs New Zealand Result
- All Blacks trump Argentina 33-15
- A-Rod says ban 'big burden,' ready for appeal
- A-Rod says ban 'big burden,' ready for appeal
- Glenn Greenwald working on new NSA revelations
- Hagel calls govt shutdown threat 'shortsighted'
- MC Lyte, Kendrick Lamar highlight BET Hip-Hop
- Report: NSA maps out a person's social connections
- Report: NSA maps out a person's social connections
- NL Capsules
- Wonder headlines NYC concert highlighting poverty
- Australia to host WRC leg in 2014
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-Smith's 350 Results
- Wonder headlines NYC concert highlighting poverty
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-Smith's 350 Results
- Special Investigation Division's wiretapping to be probed
- Di Vaio, Tissot lead Impact to draw with Fire
- Life in Puerto Rico becomes costlier amid crisis
- Stevenson stops Cloud to retain WBC title
- Iraq says Iran's shift toward West is serious
- MLS Standings, SOC
- India, Pakistan PMs meet in New York
- Stevenson stops Cloud to retain WBC title
- AL Capsules
- Wonder headlines NYC concert highlighting poverty
- House votes to avoid shutdown, delay Obamacare
- Major League Leaders
- Major League Leaders
- Shutdown nearing, House seeks health care delay
- J.C. Chavez Jr. wins unanimous decision over Vera
- Unstable weather ahead due to seasonal winds
- Indians open AL wild-card lead over Tampa, Texas
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- BC-TEN--China Open Results, TEN
- Chinese ex-banker sentenced for ID fakery
- Chinese ex-banker sentenced for ID fakery
- 2 small parties ones to watch in Austrian vote
- Israel leader says he will speak truth at UN
- Special Investigation Division's wiretapping to be probed (update)
- Car bomb kills 29 in northwest Pakistan
- China's 1st pilot free trade zone launched
- Amid Putin's crackdown, Sochi gay scene thrives
- -AP Europe News Digest, AP
- Most homes, small businesses exempt from electricity hikes: Taipower
- China Times: Shanghai's free trade zone
- China's 1st pilot free trade zone opens
- Terrorists used new tactic to spare some Muslims
- Iran: More needed than Obama call for full ties
- Amid Putin's crackdown, Sochi gay scene thrives
- BC-TEN--Malaysian Open Results, TEN
- BC-TEN--PTT Thailand Open Results, TEN
- Georgia outlasts LSU in top-10 clash
- Special Investigation Division's wiretapping to be probed (update-1)
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Children, residents bring extinct leopard back to life through art
- Night market cleanup draws huge response
- China's new tourism law draws mixed reaction from agencies
- Chinese court hears case against ex-bank manager
- Russian court ruling on 8 Greenpeace activists
- Kipsang sets marathon world record in Berlin
- Activists: Syria airstrike hits school, killing 12
- Hagel in South Korea for security talks
- Afghans say Taliban take district HQ in north
- Kipsang sets marathon world record in Berlin
- Rights debate reflects blurred lines in Egypt
- AZ fires trainer Verbeek
- Taiwanese youth take to the streets in anti-government protest
- Asian civil activists to gather in Taipei for meeting
- Nigeria: Militants kill students in college attack
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Olympic flame for Sochi Games ready for relay
- UCI reviewing Tiernan-Locke's biological passport
- NSYSU's IBMBA program enriches students' global experiences
- Portugal govt keeps austerity, despite elections
- Raonic beats Berdych to win Thailand Open
- Panda cub might begin standing soon: zoo
- Talk of the Day - Prosecutor-general, SID in hot water
- Thousands protest against Taiwan's president
- Raonic beats Berdych to win Thailand Open
- Barcelona's Messi out for 2-3 weeks with injury
- Wanted Greek lawmaker gives himself up
- Aragon Grand Prix Results
- Taiwan inventions win big in Ukraine
- Ancient Greek site threatened amid celebration
- Activist: Bahrain sentences 50 for militant links
- Filipino troops kill 7 rebels after hostage crisis
- Khodorkovsky's son gets Walesa's award for father
- Berlin Marathon Results
- New commercial supply ship reaches space station
- Khodorkovsky's son gets Walesa's award for father
- SID may have to report to Legislature on phone tapping: lawmaker
- Srinivasan given one-year extension as BCCI chief
- Levante wins 1-0 at Osasuna on late goal in Spain
- 3 Libyan army officers assassinated in Benghazi
- Siemens to cut up to 15,000 jobs
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Hezbollah hands over 2 checkpoints to Lebanon army
- Rare suicide attack in Iraq's north kills 4 people
- Juventus wins 1-0 in Serie A derby vs Torino
- Marquez wins at Aragon to extend MotoGP lead
- Phone tapping controversy unlike Watergate scandal: scholars
- IOC chief receives Russian 'assurances' over gays
- Analysis: Skepticism amid hope for Iran solution
- IOC chief receives Russian 'assurances' over gays
- Justice minister leaves open fate of special investigation unit
- Thousands protest in Taipei against government
- Cloud Gate founder encourages young people to be courageous
- Explosion rocks north Malian town of Kidal
- German Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Egypt border restrictions leave thousands stranded
- Analysis: Skepticism amid hope for Iran solution
- AP PHOTOS: 'Breaking Bad' kept its audience hooked
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Ainslie eyes British team for America's Cup
- Judge set to preside over 2nd phase of BP trial
- Explosion rocks north Malian town of Kidal
- Judge set to preside over 2nd phase of BP trial
- Foreign minister: Iran open to negotiations
- Newly promoted Nantes wins 3-1 at Rennes
- Danish Results, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- AP PHOTOS: Syrians seek safety in ancient ruins
- Berlusconi: Let's vote, but key allies disagree
- Howson grabs winner as Norwich beats Stoke 1-0
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- Dutch Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Husband: Pussy Riot band member hospitalized
- Another arrest made in deadly Kenyan mall attack
- Denmark marks 70th anniversary of rescue of Jews
- Swedish Results, SOC
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Greek Results, SOC
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Kenzo channels the life aquatic in Paris show
- Authorities force largest Sudan newspaper to stop
- USC fires coach Kiffin after 7th loss in 11 games
- Tourists jump into UK river in duck boat fire
- Death toll hits 29 in Indonesia boat sinking
- Chemical weapons inspectors outline Syria plan
- UST Scientific Knowledge Column
- Hau: Investigate wiretaps, but with ‘right scale and minimum of damage’
- Premier: Ma was ‘in the loop’ for SID as overseer of Executive Yuan
- KMT appeal rejected, Ma-Wang tussle could be whole party’s loss
- Foreign minister: Iran open to negotiations
- Death toll hits 29 in Indonesia boat sinking
- Tropical depression moves over central Atlantic
- German Results, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Nuremberg draws 3-3 with Bremen in Bundesliga
- Rui Costa edges Rodriguez for cycling world title
- At Zimbabwe golf club, 'foreign' trees exit stage
- 'Cloudy' sequel tops weekend box office
- Workers decry French law closing stores on Sunday
- Rui Costa edges Rodriguez for cycling world title
- Nairobi morgue's last victim from mall is ID'd
- Suicide bomber hits mosque in Iraq, killing 18
- Howell wins Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
- Aaron Paul of 'Breaking Bad' has 'SNL' cameo
- SpaceX launches Canadian satellite from California
- Bayern to face Augsburg in 3rd round of German Cup
- UK plans new cyber force to boost strike ability
- Suarez scores 2 as Liverpool beats Sunderland 3-1
- 'Cloudy' sequel tops weekend box office
- NASA preparing to launch 3-D printer into space
- Suarez scores 2 as Liverpool beats Sunderland 3-1
- Fear permeates young lives of Newtown witnesses
- Celine gets abstract in bold colored strokes
- Judge set to preside over 2nd phase of BP trial
- Genoa fires Liverani, rehires Gasperini as coach
- NASA preparing to launch 3-D printer into space
- Suarez makes explosive return to Premier League
- 9 killed in apparent drug attacks in Mexico
- Egypt's ex-VP calls campaign against him "fascist"
- Sectarian tensions flare in Myanmar town
- French Standings, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Steelers DB Brown out of Vikings game with illness
- Israel's Netanyahu warns White House about Iran
- Marcella Hazan, famed cookbook author, dies at 89
- Astronaut Scott Carpenter recovering from stroke
- 5 things to know about the Champions League
- Marcella Hazan, famed cookbook author, dies at 89
- SEC lawsuit against Mark Cuban heads to trial
- Norwegian Results, SOC
- Norwegian Standings, SOC
- Marlins' Alvarez throws crazy no-hitter vs Tigers
- National Aquarium to close in DC after 128 years
- Family: Egypt extends detention of 2 Canadians
- Vikings beat Steelers 34-27 in London
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Greek Results, SOC
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- PAOK draws 1-1 at OFI, stays 2nd in Greece
- Jackson still hopeful for captive US man's release
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Next steps as Congress works through budget mess
- Alitalia jet makes safe emergency landing in Rome
- Dad of stabbed Dodgers fan makes plea for evidence
- LOT 787 Dreamliner diverted due to antenna snafu
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-AAA 400 Results
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Ronaldinho hears from Brazil leader after injury
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-AAA 400 Results
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Monday, October 7
- Roethlisberger: "We're worst team in the league'
- Church collapses in Mexico, kills boy, injures 24
- Hadley wins tournament, Lee Williams wins a card
- Paris catwalks mirror the world, goes digital
- Rays, Rangers force AL wild-card tiebreaker
- WNBA Playoff Glance
- Paris catwalks mirror the world, goes digital
- Atlanta, Minnesota to meet in WNBA finals
- Johnson wins for record 8th time at Dover
- Hadley wins tournament, Lee Williams wins a card
- Cruzeiro increases lead in Brazilian league
- Newell's maintain narrow lead in Argentina
- America continues domination in Mexican league
- Newell's maintain narrow lead in Argentina
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Rays, Rangers force AL wild-card tiebreaker
- NFL Capsules
- Golf Capsules
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Asian stocks quiet on Washington shutdown worries
- Cabrera wins 3rd straight AL batting title
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- NFL Today, Week 4
- Toshiba Starts Sample Shipments of BluetoothR IC for Small Sized Applications such as Thermal Sensors and Toys
- Minor earthquake hits southern Taiwan
- NEC and Maestro Wireless Form Strategic Partnership for M2M Business
- High Court rejects KMT's appel against speaker's membership
- BC-TEN--HP Japan Women's Open Tennis Results, TEN
- China manufacturing growth slower than expected
- Vietnam evacuates thousands ahead of typhoon
- High Court rejects KMT's appeal against speaker's injunction
- A final session of Walter White's 'Bad' behavior
- Australia's new PM makes maiden trip to Indonesia
- A final session of Walter White's 'Bad' behavior
- Taiwan, U.K. urged to partner on low carbon projects
- Australia's new PM makes maiden trip to Indonesia
- Cahill goal helps Red Bulls regain MLS lead
- Rio de Janeiro dreams of (being) Hollywood
- NFL Capsules
- NFL Today, Week 4
- Senate to meet on House plan to delay health care
- Govt to sue North Carolina over new voter law
- Oil lower amid jitters over US government shutdown
- Netsize, the world
- Secure Identity Alliance welcomes new members
- SEC lawsuit against Mark Cuban heads to trial
- China manufacturing growth slower than expected
- Country singer LeAnn Rimes to hold November concert in Taipei
- Manning leads Broncos' 52-20 rout of Eagles
- 5 things to know about the Champions League
- BC-AP Americas Digest
- KMT to take speaker's membership case to Supreme Court
- Taiwan shares close down 0.69%
- Japan manufacturing slows, but trend remains good
- House Republicans work immigration behind scenes
- BC-TEN--China Open Results, TEN
- Toshiba Launches High Efficiency, Low Noise Multi-Output System Power Supply ICs for Automotives
- MLS Glance, SOC
- NASA preparing to launch 3-D printer into space
- Uneasy Gulf states weigh US-Iran overtures
- Iranian, US interests collide across Mideast
- Asian News Digest, AS
- KMT's appeal against speaker's injunction rejected
- Taiwan, U.K. urged to partner on low carbon projects (update)
- Israel's Netanyahu warns White House about Iran
- HTC Q3 loss likely to be worse than expected: Nomura
- Iraqi officials: Car bomb kills 7 in Baghdad
- Your Top Plays for Today
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0700 GMT, AP
- Tsonga beats Monfils to advance at Japan Open
- Toshiba Launches Industry's Lowest ON Resistance Load Switch ICs with Reverse Current Blocking Circuit
- Egypt: Gunmen kill 2 policemen in northern Sinai
- Tsonga beats Monfils to advance at Japan Open
- Taiwan draws foreign investment worth over 15,000 jobs
- New Amanda Knox trial under way in Italy
- New Amanda Knox trial under way in Florence
- Galatasaray in talks with Mancini to replace Terim
- Wistron shares downgraded over BlackBerry exit concern
- Nintedanib* extended survival beyond one year for advanced adenocarcinoma patients after prior first-line chemotherapy
- Fighting flares between Mali army, rebels in Kidal
- Australia's new PM makes maiden trip to Indonesia
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Popes John Paul II, John XXIII canonized April 27
- IKEA starts selling solar panels in Britain
- Swedish Gypsy file brings racial profiling fears
- DTCC to Partner with Global Banks to Develop Comprehensive Client Reference Data Service
- Afghan insurgents kill 5 in attack on checkpoint
- Annual salaries in Taiwan rise in 2012: DGBAS
- China Times: Making sense of right and wrong
- Airlines promise a return to civility, for a fee
- SAfrica's Van der Merwe suspended for title game
- Popes John Paul II, John XXIII canonized April 27
- Disused building collapses in China, burying 16
- Eurozone inflation falls further below target
- Jankovic beats Pavlyuchenkova at China Open
- Local bourse down on weak performance of large-cap stocks
- 5 things to know about Champions League Group H
- Red Cross: More missing Kenyans found after attack
- Rouhani orders study of possible Iran-US flights
- 2 ex-leaders convicted of embezzling Indian state
- Italian markets slump amid political uncertainty
- Compal acquires handset contract maker CCI
- Israeli President Peres: keep options open on Iran
- Thatcher, bumblebee books up for nonfiction prize
- Greek gov't aims to cut funding for Golden Dawn
- Hagel at DMZ: NKorea watching Syria developments
- Turkey unveils reforms, some aimed at Kurds
- 2 ex-leaders convicted of swindling Indian state
- Fashion house Schiaparelli appoints Marco Zanini
- President not compromising despite court ruling: spokeswoman
- French ship deal to Mozambique raises questions
- Portugal gov't punished for austerity measures
- Mortar shell lands near Chinese embassy in Syria
- Yemen army base attacked in al-Qaida-strong region
- UK boat company suspends service after blaze
- Stars come out for Timberlake at iTunes festival
- Taiwan wins silver medal in French baking competition
- No ranking U.S. officials to speak at U.S.-Taiwan defense conference
- Stars come out for Timberlake at iTunes festival
- BHA: No link between airport seizure and Godolphin
- UK boat company suspends service after blaze
- BC-TEN--Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships Results, TEN
- Premier says no need to apologize to Legislature
- Five Taiwanese films to play at South Korean film festival
- Flooding in Cambodia claims at least 30 lives
- Australia's first woman leader surprised by sexism
- 13 dead as migrant boat runs aground off Sicily
- President pushes working holiday agreement with France
- France to examine laws curbing Sunday shopping
- US military plane makes emergency landing in Spain
- Russia: Greenpeace activists posed 'real threat'
- South Africa: Ruling party urges tighter security
- Australia's first woman leader surprised by sexism
- Movie 'Jobs' tops weekend box office in Taipei
- 5 things to know about Champions League Group F
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1100 GMT, AP
- EU, Indonesia sign deal to fight illegal logging
- McCartney's designs reflect sensual hints of skin
- SKorea leader raps Japan during Hagel meeting
- Obama to meet with Netanyahu, Iran likely topic
- US federal trial over Gulf oil spill to resume
- Futures fall sharply as US careens toward shutdown
- Lawyer of Iranian in Israel denies spy allegations
- KCI, LifeCell and Systagenix to Form One Company Focused on Transformational Healing Solutions under the Leadership of President
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Yunlin magistrate promotes agriculture expo at film screening
- Briton jailed in missiles-to-Iran case back in UK
- 5 things to know about Champions League Group G
- Mikulak takes early lead in all-around qualifying
- UK journalist charged in computer hacking probe
- Planned cross-strait cultural forum may be in jeopardy
- PMI Acquires Human Systems International, a UK-based Assessment and Benchmarking Firm
- UN: Syria refugee crisis threatens development
- 5 things to know about Champions League Group E
- 5 things to know about Champions League Group G
- Hon Hai eyeing Indonesian cellphone market
- Rosneft sets price for remaining TNK-BP shares
- UK treasury chief unveils welfare changes
- Merkel bloc, rivals to begin exploratory talks
- Philip Morris buys $625M Arab Investors-TA stake
- For Food Network addicts, new book hits the spot
- Futures fall sharply as US careens toward shutdown
- Nearly 70% experience 'workplace politics': poll
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Brookfield Property seeks to buy Brookfield Office
- Airlines promise a return to civility, for a fee
- Stocks open sharply lower as US nears shutdown
- Review: Deep South thriller unfolds in 1927 flood
- Mexico catches croc that killed 10-year-old boy
- DPP head threatens action against premier, president
- MOJ disputes wiretap allegations
- Milan's El Shaarawy injured, out of Ajax trip
- Literary author tests rules of fact and fiction
- Stocks drop as government heads toward shutdown
- Guinea authorities blast fake election results
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwan looking to host 2016 GES
- A summer to remember: America in 1927
- Financial Times and Citi Name Finalists for 2013 FT/Citi Ingenuity Awards
- Lloyd Webber's new show mines 60s sex and scandal
- Syria says 'terrorists' eat human hearts
- 'Breaking Bad' ends, but 10 lessons linger
- Global study: World not ready for aging population
- Romania's spy agency admits monitoring gold mine
- Paris court convicts 8 in terrorism case
- Israel museum awards Arab who saved Jews in WWII
- Filmmaker says he's backing out of CNN Clinton doc
- Saudi doctor says driving does not hurt ovaries
- Column: Blatter should go over 2022 Qatar-strophy
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1445 GMT
- 'Breaking Bad' ends, but 10 lessons linger
- President says no stopping legal battle started by speaker
- SID should stop handling cases for time being: legislators
- Yale announces $250M gift to fund expansion
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Ma could be big loser after KMT’s appeal rejected
- Su: DPP poised to take ‘constitutional action’
- DPP International News Conference Sept. 30, 2013 Remarks by Chairman Su
- Tapping into a phone near you
- Luo Chih-chiang calls on Wang Jin-pyng to apologize
- Despite budget cuts, AIT soldiers on
- DPP considers recall, impeachment and no-confidence motion within 2 weeks
- Prosecutors to question Taiwan President about wiretap case
- Taiwan Legislative Speaker drops appeal against KMT decision
- Munich gets approval to bid for 2022 Winter Games
- Sojasun cycling team to fold next year
- Man attacks priest with machete in southern Mexico
- Sudanese journalist criticizes ministers on camera
- Greek Results, SOC
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Chemical arms inspectors gird for risky, dirty job
- Greek PM: Government aims to eradicate Golden Dawn
- US approves first pre-surgical breast cancer drug
- Paraguay to fire thousands from bureaucratic jobs
- Romania's spy agency admits monitoring gold mine
- Chemical arms inspectors gird for risky, dirty job
- Judges weigh whether to toss terror conviction
- Correction: IPO Preview story
- Agitated Mourinho walks out of media conference
- Human rights prize given to Belarusian prisoner
- Colombia arrests former security chief for Uribe
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Oct. 6-12
- US-raised immigrants try to return across border
- UN report urges Spain action on Franco-era crimes
- Paris prosecutor probing fortune of Assad's uncle
- NYC accountant gets 18 years for aiding al-Qaida
- Netanyahu to Obama: Sanctions should stay in place
- Obama: 'Not at all' resigned to a shutdown
- Gov't critics hold protest in Haiti's capital
- Toronto to host 2016 NBA All-Star game
- Sudan: Smartphones spread word of protests
- American Airlines plans to hire 1,500 pilots
- Delta picks Microsoft for pilot tablets
- Review: Nelly's new 'M.O.' gives mixed results
- Giambattista Valli show is hot in more ways than 1
- 3 sightless athletes swim from Alcatraz to SF
- Under fire, 'Obamacare' going live _ with glitches
- Snowden among finalists for EU human rights prize
- US trial wrapping up for former Guatemalan soldier
- Terry McMillan does it again with new novel
- Zoo panda camera would go dark in shutdown
- AOL founder looks to invest outside Silicon Valley
- Cameroon opposition criticizes legislative poll
- US trial wrapping up for former Guatemalan soldier
- Senate rejects House conditions on spending bill
- Cassini detects plastic ingredient on Saturn moon
- NYC police look for possible parachutists
- 'Breaking Bad' logs record 10.3 million viewers
- White House defends agency amid social ties report
- Channeling Andy Warhol for Sirius series
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- Swedish Results, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Norway forming a right-wing coalition government
- Thohir could complete Inter takeover this week
- Oil falls on looming US government shutdown
- Stocks sink as government heads toward shutdown
- NHL: New rules, new roles, and can 'Hawks repeat?
- Once infertile, woman gives birth after surgery
- Israel army shoots 2 Palestinians on Gaza border
- Jackson ends Cuba trip without Gross meeting