英文新聞列表 English News List
- Norwegian Standings, SOC
- Racing an afterthought to Tony Stewart in Cup
- Obama encourages Putin to look forward, not back
- Obama: NSA leaker Edward Snowden not a patriot
- Lyon grabs latest Australia chance with both hands
- Back on slopes, Bode Miller sets sights on Sochi
- Obama says he has range of candidates to lead Fed
- US: Plenty of sex and romance in Madoff offices
- US judge denies Apple Inc. request in e-books case
- Group: Dozens killed in Central African Republic
- Obama: Al-Qaida capable of attacking US interests
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- US judge denies Apple Inc. request in e-books case
- Dow has its first losing week since June
- US judge denies Apple Inc. request in e-books case
- Obama vows to capture Benghazi perpetrators
- Webb Simpson ties course record with 64 at PGA
- PSG comes from behind to draw 1-1 at Montpellier
- Obama says government shutdown not expected
- Wheat, corn fall on outlook for good harvest
- Obama: Senate immigration bill would pass House
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- Animals seized in Canada after python kills 2 boys
- NBC reassures gay workers about Olympics in Sochi
- Bayern beats 'Gladbach 3-1 in Bundesliga opener
- League star Benji Marshall to play Super Rugby
- PSG comes from behind to draw 1-1 at Montpellier
- Obama rejects boycott of Olympics in Russia
- Co-founder of renowned Puerto Rico salsa band dies
- World Dwarf Games showcase athletes, 'family'
- League star Benji Marshall to play Super Rugby
- Castroneves OK after stock car crash in Brazil
- Napoli's Hamsik extends contract until 2018
- US issues import ban on some Samsung products
- CNN's Gupta: I was wrong about marijuana
- Dufner ties major scoring record with 63 at PGA
- 2 Mali rebel factions reach agreement
- UN: Total breakdown in Central African Republic
- English FA: FIFA should consider moving 2022 WCup
- Beauty queen in US charged with possessing bombs
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- English FA: FIFA should consider moving 2022 WCup
- 63s in Majors
- Amnesty urges Brazil to solve Indian land disputes
- Dufner ties major scoring record with 63 at PGA
- Luna Rossa takes 3-0 lead over Artemis in semis
- US to reopen 18 diplomatic missions after threat
- Court declines to hear lawsuit against Tim McGraw
- Saturday, August 17
- Rapid pace in long-delayed Fort Hood trial
- Report: Feds to arrest 2 ex-JPMorgan employees
- Raonic, Pospisil set up Canadian semi showdown
- US judge denies prison release for dying ex-lawyer
- US judge denies prison release for dying ex-lawyer
- Jackson's brother testifies about drug concerns
- PGA Championship Scores
- Taiwan watchdog says nuclear leak continues
- Tiger Woods falters again on the major stage
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Matthews wins another stage win at Tour of Utah
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Bulger jury goes home for weekend without verdict
- 28 Russian tourists injured in Thai bus accident
- Chinese doctor detained over baby trafficking
- Venezuela's Maduro: I sleep in Chavez's mausoleum
- Chinese doctor detained over baby trafficking
- Obama: New oversight but no change to spying power
- Obama calls for reforms on intelligence gathering
- US to reopen 18 diplomatic missions after threat
- Number of rabies cases rises to 76
- Judge denies Apple Inc. request in e-books case
- Judge sides with Usher in child custody battle
- US angry over released of Mexican drug lord
- AP Americas Digest
- U.S. State Department's economic official to visit Taiwan
- NCD sale results show hopes in gradual interest rate rise
- Marketing experts to share insights at MICE forum
- Marina Berlusconi touted as father's heir apparent
- New English-language bookstore a 1st in Havana
- Marina Berlusconi touted as father's heir apparent
- New English-language bookstore a 1st in Havana
- Philippines launches offensive on rebel group
- National League
- Tropical Storm Utor could affect Taiwan next week
- American League
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- NL Capsules
- AL Capsules
- President Ma to visit Paraguay, four Caribbean allies
- Indian forces enforce curfew in town Kashmir
- Ashton Eaton off to fast start at worlds
- Indian forces enforce curfew in town in Kashmir
- Hon Hai July sales top NT$300 billion for 3rd consecutive month
- Error gifts Dodgers 7-6 victory over Rays
- Sinai group says it was target of Israeli drone
- State-owned oil supplier to speed up privatization
- Activists: 20 people killed in Syrian air raid
- Global LED light bulb prices fall further in June
- Thailand arrests key human trafficking suspect
- Homicide charges in national interest: Philippine media
- US concerned over Sri Lanka military killings
- China Times: Change of ownership for the Washington Post
- Keita holds commanding lead ahead of Mali vote
- Hot Spot inventor calls for removal of bat coating
- UK's Cameron rules out Sochi boycott
- Keita holds commanding lead ahead of Mali vote
- England vs. Australia Scores
- England vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Australia bowls England out for 238 in 4th test
- Ashton Eaton leads decathlon after 3 events
- Ashton Eaton leads decathlon after 3 events
- China probes drugmaker Sanofi for alleged bribery
- Foreign brokerages cut target prices on Acer to below NT$20
- Talk of the Day -- Apple top foreign patent applicant in Taiwan
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Indonesia volcano erupts, kills 5 people
- Spain, France bust people trafficking gang
- Korea's Incheon wins tender for Myanmar airport
- India activates atomic reactor for nuclear sub
- US angry over released of Mexican drug lord
- Rwanda allows opposition party to operate
- Police decry Belfast 'anarchy' as 56 officers hurt
- NFL Preseason Capsules
- AP Interview: Top US commander in Afghanistan
- Migrants' boat runs aground off Sicily; 6 drown
- New Chinese Navy vessels pack Zhoushan port on east coast
- Before data French fin min declares recession over
- 7 killed as heap of coal collapses at India mine
- Air Force aerobatic team puts on show to celebrate anniversary
- Kiplagat defends women's marathon world gold
- Natalia Semenova injured in freak discus accident
- Kiplagat gets 1st gold of worlds in marathon
- Bomb near park in central Iraq kills 4
- LIAT signs $65M loan deal to modernize fleet
- Messi out of Barca's last Asian friendly
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- Qatar hits back at English FA: We deserve WCup
- Hiroshima beats Jubilo Iwata 2-1 in J-League
- -AP Sports Digest at 1330 GMT, AP
- Hardee no-heights in decathlon's high jump
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- Scottish Results, SOC
- Japanese city councilors visit Changhua County
- French Standings, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Brazil gov't recovers some of its lost popularity
- President vows to seek energy independence, diversification
- Caribbean telecom to drop regional roaming rates
- 4 bodies pulled from wreckage of US plane crash
- Kaohsiung mayor dines with China's Taiwan Affairs Office chief
- 4 bodies pulled from wreckage of US plane crash
- Obama laments 'backward' thinking by Russians
- Badminton World Championships Results
- Lee Chong Wei, Lin Dan through to men's final
- Dortmund opens with 4-0 win at Augsburg
- Mo Farah wins 10,000 gold medal at worlds
- Lee Chong Wei, Lin Dan through to men's final
- Syria's Muslim Brotherhood faces uphill battle
- Inter signs defender Rolando on loan from Porto
- California faces longer, tough wildfire season
- Swedish Results, SOC
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- 16 Moroccan royal guards die in bus crash
- Post-Benghazi, Obama plays it safe with embassies
- BC-TEN--Rogers Cup Results, TEN
- Post-Benghazi, Obama plays it safe with embassies
- Obama returning to Martha's Vineyard for vacation
- The man who gave us 'Dufnering' leads at the PGA
- The man who gave us 'Dufnering' leads at the PGA
- Obamas return for summer stay on Martha's Vineyard
- Hannover signs Brazilian defender Marcelo from PSV
- Beauty queen in Utah charged with possessing bombs
- Bahrain deports US teacher over 'radical' links
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Bolt reaches semifinals in 100 at worlds
- Nigeria: 12 troops, 7 police killed in uprising
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- Fort Hood victims want shooting designated terror
- Rogers century keeps Aussies in charge of 4th test
- Entertainment world leads outcry against Russia
- English Results, SOC
- Fort Hood victims want shooting designated terror
- Entertainment world leads outcry against Russia
- Barcelona's Fabregas injures ankle in friendly
- Stars compete in 65th Hamptons softball fundraiser
- Stars compete in 65th Hamptons softball fundraiser
- Official: 7 injured in Sri Lanka mosque attack
- Marcos Ambrose takes Cup pole at Watkins Glen
- Lawyer: Another suspect in DEA killing to go free
- Marcos Ambrose takes Cup pole at Watkins Glen
- California faces longer, tough wildfire season
- Responsibility a key topic in Jackson civil trial
- More than 1,000 attend A&M player's funeral
- Chris Brown suffers seizure from emotional stress
- Obama: Progress made on disability claims backlog
- Mystery of Texas grave next to Oswald's solved
- Suspected US drone strike kills 2 in Yemen
- Rogers finally comes good for Australia
- Trinidad sprinter Baptiste withdraws from worlds
- 'Captain America,' 'Thor' strike at Disney expo
- Cirstea upsets Li to reach finals at Rogers Cup
- Norwegian Standings, SOC
- Norwegian Results, SOC
- Colombia peace talks eye political participation
- Putin: Russia grateful to hold world championships
- Sale of shuttered oil refinery on USVI stalls
- 10 years after blackout, US grid faces new threats
- Endangered species thrive on US military ranges
- French Standings, SOC
- Real Madrid beats Inter Milan 3-0
- Bayern Munich to host Hannover in German Cup
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Bayern Munich to host Hannover in German Cup
- Falcao scores as Monaco beat Bordeaux 2-0
- NASCAR Nationwide-Zippo 200 Results
- Cardiff signs Chile midfielder Medel from Sevilla
- Another day, another rough round for Tiger at PGA
- Hundreds at funeral for brothers killed by python
- Dufner, Furyk tied for lead at PGA Championship
- Luna Rossa sweeps Artemis in Cup challenger semis
- Detained migrants in Greece attack guards
- French Results, SOC
- Female co-driver dies in crash at Wartburg Rally
- Raonic beat fellow Canadian Pospisil in Montreal
- Doctors tell Castroneves to skip stock car race
- Storm beat Souths to stay among NRL leaders
- English FA wants technology to determine penalties
- Keselowski wins in Nationwide at Watkins Glen
- Doctors tell Castroneves to skip stock car race
- Religious family abandons US, gets lost at sea
- Storm beat Souths to stay among NRL leaders
- Senators object to US swimmer being ineligible
- Religious family abandons US, gets lost at sea
- Sunday, August 18
- 1st-place Hawthorn returns to winning ways in AFL
- PGA Championship Scores
- Jody Payne, Willie Nelson guitarist, dies at 77
- Eydie Gorme, popular singer, dies at 84
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Chris Horner wins 5th stage of Tour of Utah
- Funeral held for US boy who was parents' best man
- Popular singer Eydie Gorme dies at 84
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Tour of Utah Results
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Mexican Results, SOC
- He's back? McIlroy shoots 67 at PGA, 6 behind
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Teen found safe in Idaho; alleged abductor killed
- Dufner shows some emotion, hangs on at Oak Hill
- Mexican Results, SOC
- British runners win iconic Sydney race
- Swedes have 2 shots at first major championship
- Chinese state media: 4 citizens killed in Kabul
- Chinese state media: 4 citizens killed in Kabul
- Panama finds explosives on N. Korea-bound ship
- Nadal tops Djokovic to reach Rogers Cup final
- Lukaku's goal helps Chelsea to 2-1 win over Roma
- UN Ambassador Samantha Power gives first speech
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- UN Ambassador Samantha Power gives first speech
- Teen found safe in Idaho; alleged abductor killed
- Pilot in deadly US wreck survived earlier crash
- AP Americas Digest
- Overton tweets his bitterness about missing PGA
- China refuses interaction with DPP for calling for independence
- Catchings scores 21 to lead Fever past Dream
- WNBA Standings
- Israeli PM Netanyahu undergoes hernia surgery
- New Zealand rugby makes offer to Williams
- Israeli PM Netanyahu undergoes hernia surgery
- Typhoon threatens Philippines, strands thousands
- China Times: Overhauling the disgraceful Legislature
- Australia's National Rugby League results
- Sporting returns to top of East standings with win
- US team eyes sweep in 110 hurdles at worlds
- In Jamaica, transgender teen murdered by mob
- AL Capsules
- Moreno beats Urina to retain WBA bantamweight belt
- In Jamaica, transgender teen murdered by mob
- NL Capsules
- National League
- American League
- Israel downplays Sinai drone strike reports
- Israel downplays Sinai drone strike reports
- Typhoon Utor unlikely to reach Taiwan
- Australian Football League Results
- Afghan police: Chinese shot to death during party
- Marlins end Braves' 14-game winning streak
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Malians return to polls for 2nd round of voting
- Taiwan's representative to Philippines returning to Manila
- President Ma departs for visit to Paraguay, Caribbean allies
- Malians return to polls for 2nd round of voting
- Ashton Eaton stretches decathlon lead at worlds
- Ex-C. African leader didn't request French exile
- Curfews set in Kashmir amid Hindu-Muslim clashes
- Taiwan's lifting of freeze on hiring Filipino workers welcomed
- Israel approves more than 1,000 settlement homes
- Zimbabwe denies uranium deal with Iran
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Bangladesh authorities arrest rights activist
- Israel approves nearly 1,200 new settlement homes
- Talk of the Day -- In a bind, Tsai makes new demands of Ma
- Bangladesh authorities arrest rights activist
- President Ma departs for visit to Paraguay, Caribbean allies (update)
- Funeral held in Vietnam for killed Taiwanese businessman
- No KO punch in first Australian election debate
- Fabregas injures right ankle, out of Spain squad
- Taiwanese workers toil extra hours voluntarily: survey
- Police looking for 10 detention camp escapees
- Pope asks Muslims, Christians to promote respect
- England vs. Australia Scores
- Report: Bundesbank sees new Greece bailout in 2014
- Gunmen kill 5 Yemeni soldiers at checkpoint
- England vs. Australia Scoreboard
- 6 killed by Indonesia volcano had refused to leave
- Australia takes 32-run lead in 4th Ashes test
- Filipino workers welcome lifting of labor import freeze (update)
- Storms, floods kill 22 near Afghan capital
- Philippine police seize vanload of drugs, arrest 5
- Australia takes 32-run lead in 4th Ashes test
- Prince Harry visits Angola to see mine clearance
- Roadside bomb kills 3 soldiers in Iraq
- UK writes off $744,400 in Somalia aid to theft
- Toxic liquor kills 8 in southern Pakistan
- Interrogation of Indonesian crew begins on board Coast Guard ship
- Ex-sex slave, supporters demand justice from Japan
- Goetze expected to debut for Bayern in Hungary
- NATO says 3 service members killed in Afghanistan
- South Africa: Mandela improving but still critical
- Lin Dan wins record 5th title at badminton worlds
- Campaign to honor Taiwan's troops gaining support on Facebook
- Indonesians crowd Taipei concert to celebrate end of Ramadan
- NATO says 3 service members killed in Afghanistan
- Snowden's father gets visa to visit son in Russia
- Badminton World Championships Results
- English Summaries, SOC
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- Scottish Results, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Ambush kills 1 person in eastern Lebanon
- Legal files on soldier's death still inaccessible to family lawyers
- Tour bus drives off road in south France; 2 dead
- Snowden's father gets visa to visit son in Russia
- Aleksandr Ivanov wins men's 20K walk at worlds
- Chilly reception for Kerry in Brazil, Colombia?
- Chilly reception for Kerry in Brazil, Colombia?
- Immigration campaign passes by some Republicans
- Community Shield: Moyes wins 1st Man United trophy
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Swedish Results, SOC
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- Algerians protest spate of militant attacks
- The 400 meters at worlds goes on with no Pistorius
- Firefighters make progress against Calif. wildfire
- Liberia marks anniversary of Taylor's departure
- Mainz beats Stuttgart 3-2 in Bundesliga
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- Liberia marks anniversary of Taylor's departure
- UST Scientific Knowledge Column
- English Results, SOC
- Trial gives behind-the-scenes of Jackson shows
- Norwegian Results, SOC
- 15 killed in Indonesia multi-vehicle road accident
- 15 killed in Indonesia multi-vehicle road accident
- Teen found safe in Idaho; alleged abductor killed
- Funeral held for US boy who was parents' best man
- 'Pitch Perfect,' 'Twilight' lead Teen Choice nods
- Reese wins 3rd women's long jump title at worlds
- Lifetime achievement award for Stephen Sondheim
- Furyk looks to become another 40-something champ
- Christian, Muslim clash in Egypt leaves 15 wounded
- World's first pop-art satellite headed to space
- US creationist museum aims at wider audience
- Saint-Etienne wins 1-0 at Ajaccio in French league
- World's first pop-art satellite headed to space
- Moyes insists he hasn't fallen out with Rooney
- Reese wins 3rd women's long jump title at worlds
- French Standings, SOC
- Syrian rebels on the offensive in eastern city
- White House seeks justice in US for agent's murder
- Sandra Perkovic wins women's discus at worlds
- Family: US man detained in NKorea hospitalized
- Dibaba wins her 3rd world title in women's 10,000
- Family: US man detained in NKorea hospitalized
- Usain Bolt wins men's 100 amid steady rain
- 'Elysium' tops box office with $30.5 million
- Congressman: Capo release a test for Mexico
- Norwegian Results, SOC
- Norwegian Standings, SOC
- Jerusalem football team won't play on Sabbath
- Jerusalem football team won't play on Sabbath
- BC-TEN--Rogers Cup Results, TEN
- Anti-Assad Syrian star performs in West Bank
- Religious family survives being lost at sea
- Draxler out of Germany friendly with Paraguay
- Federer trying to re-energize game in Cincinnati
- Serena Williams wins Rogers Cup in romp
- France arrests serviceman accused of mosque plot
- Serena Williams wins Rogers Cup in romp
- Tony-winning theater publicist Shirley Herz dies
- Mexican leader Veracruz held to 0-0 draw by Puebla
- English Standings, SOC
- Tony-winning theater publicist Shirley Herz dies
- BC-MUN-LIS LISTA DE INFORMACIONES PRINCIPALES, 3ra CABEZA
- PSV takes lead in Dutch league
- Cash-strapped Hearts win to move to -12 points
- Norway leader goes undercover as taxi driver
- In-form Bell finally has measure of Australia
- Disney prepares a toy offensive with 'Infinity'
- Nadal beats Raonic in Montreal final
- Kyle Busch finally wins again at Watkins Glen
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Cheez-It 355 at The Glen Results
- Panama ending search of N. Korean ship from Cuba
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Disney prepares a toy offensive with 'Infinity'
- Floods kill 36 as thousands affected in Sudan
- Activist: Bahrain lawyer for blogger detained
- Dufner leads Furyk heading to back side at PGA
- BC-TEN--Western & Southern Open Results, TEN
- Activist: Bahrain lawyer for blogger detained
- World Championship Results
- Father kills son, himself at YWCA offices in US
- Benin gets new government after surprise shake-up
- 30 evacuated during fire at Sweden's oldest mine
- State judge changes child's name from 'Messiah'
- Argentina: 70 pct turnout in congressional primary
- State judge changes infant's name from 'Messiah'
- Column: Woods departs early, empty-handed again
- President arrives in New York for transit stop
- Tommy Danielson wins Tour of Utah
- Dufner beats Furyk at PGA for 1st major title
- PGA Championship Winners
- Dufner beats Furyk at PGA for 1st major title
- PGA Championship Scores
- Rory McIlroy feeling good after PGA Championship
- Tour of Utah Results
- PGA Championship Leaders Cards
- Glance at the PGA Championship
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Key hole at the PGA Championship
- Cruzeiro and Botafogo stay ahead in Brazil
- Virginia, NYC races pose distractions for Clinton
- Japan economy up sluggish 2.6 percent for quarter
- Panama grants asylum to 19 Cubans held by Bahamas
- Panama grants asylum to 19 Cubans held by Bahamas
- NY man arrested 29 times for nabbing trains, buses
- Jim Furyk: Close but no cigar again at the PGA
- Yank condemns defaced Jackie Robinson statue
- Obama tees off US vacation at golf course
- Adam Scott in contention at a major yet again
- AL Capsules
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- NL Capsules
- Stenson posts 2nd straight top-3 finish at a major
- Philippines: Increase in US troops not permanent
- President arrives in New York on transit stop (update)
- J-League looks to extend influence in SE Asia
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- WNBA Standings
- Japanese stocks flat after growth disappoints
- WNBA Capsules
- Dodgers complete sweep of Rays
- O'Connor says bye to bad boy image
- Jennifer Lawrence: 'I always knew I'd be famous'
- Latest Cambodian vote results favor ruling party
- United Daily News: Deal seriously with heat-related disasters
- List of 2013 Teen Choice Awards winners
- Monday, August 19
- Japanese stocks down after growth disappoints
- Israel lists names of 26 Palestinians to be freed
- Another rabies case confirmed in Taiwan; total now 78
- Oil above $106 after China shows recovery signs
- Taiwan, Philippines expected to hold next fishery meeting soon
- Argentine government loses ground in primary vote
- Father kills son, himself at YWCA offices in US
- Holder proposes changes in criminal justice system
- Manning's defense to open sentencing case
- Taiwan shares close higher
- Egypt police expected to besiege Morsi sit-ins
- US fair clown draws criticism for Obama mask
- Family: US man detained in N. Korea hospitalized
- Major League Soccer Standings
- AP Americas Digest
- Family: US man detained in N. Korea hospitalized
- Donovan scores hat trick, Galaxy-Dallas draw 3-3
- Volcano spews more hot ash, lava in east Indonesia
- US concerned over mosque attack in Sri Lanka
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Image industry weds Korea cool to China's new rich
- Hungarian charged with Nazi-era war crimes dies
- Typhoon batters Philippines; 1 dead, 45 missing
- Kerry trip to Brazil, Colombia could be chilly
- Public construction spending to be raised by 10% in 2014
- Kaohsiung mayor meets with Shenzhen counterpart
- Thin trading volume limits gains on Taiwan stock exchange
- Pakistan accuses India of shelling, killing man
- Sinkhole causes resort villa to partially collapse
- Pat Cummins suffers new injury setback
- US out for more gold at world championships
- Manila negotiates larger US presence amid sea row
- India unveils home-built aircraft carrier
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Report: Turkish oil wrestlers face ban for doping
- ZTE to Sell ZTE Open Firefox OS Phone on eBay US and UK
- 'Life of Pi' star happy to be back in Taiwan
- Scrapping nuclear power could hurt GDP, employment: CEPD report
- Yemen's al-Qaida leader vows to free prisoners
- Australian gaffe: No one's 'suppository of wisdom'
- Greece beats budget targets so far this year
- 'Life of Pi'star happy to be back in Taiwan
- Taiwanese still stranded in Zambia days after Kenya airport fire
- Al-Qaida claims responsibility for Iraq attacks
- Tag Relaunches: Integration of Williams Lea Marketing Solutions into Tag Will Deliver Creativity and Efficiency for Global Clien
- Poll shows over 70% want to lower voting age to 18
- MOFA denies engaging in money diplomacy in Haiti
- Sweden: Convicted serial shooter confesses
- Hard-liners challenge Iran's proposed Cabinet
- Inventor Musk to share plans for high-speed travel
- Lebanon: Man detained in Turkish pilots' abduction
- Nearly all high school students have classes 'borrowed': poll
- Strong earthquake hits off the coast of Peru
- Division within DPP over Tsai's calls for national coference
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1100 GMT, AP
- Zimbabwe's president: No going back on poll result
- Australia's National Rugby League results
- T&T federation: Baptiste out because of doping
- Zimbabwe's president: No going back on poll result
- 9,000 evicted, thousands more threatened in Lagos
- England vs. Australia Scores
- Hasan silent so far amid Fort Hood shooting trial
- Prince Charles facing political 'meddling' claims
- Baldacci to write fantasy novel for young adults
- England sets Australia target of 299 in 4th test
- UK mulling legal action in Gibraltar spat
- US calls for increased electric grid spending
- England vs. Australia Scoreboard
- APNewsBreak: Author Berry wins US peace award
- Kony Positioned in the
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Asian News Digest, AS
- In Germany the trains aren't running on time
- Rebel military leader visits fighters inside Syria
- Chinese businessman's plan produces few cars, jobs
- Rights group: Angola must drop journalist charges
- BlackBerry to explore putting itself up for sale
- Indonesian police arrest suspected militant
- 10 exposed to radiation at Japanese nuclear plant
- Davis' success may promote change in Taiwan's immigration system
- Government seeks faster growth of start-ups
- 10 exposed to radiation at Japanese nuclear plant
- UK: Firm must stop tracking people with trash cans
- ABBA items bring in money, money, money
- President touts benefits of flexible diplomacy as tour gets underway
- Braunschweig: The Bundesliga's most romantic club
- US futures dip on discouraging news from Japan
- Indonesian police arrest suspected militant
- Review: Book brings JFK's heady final days to life
- Rimini Street Delivers Global Tax, Legal and Regulatory Updates
- Germany in no hurry to introduce goal-line tech
- Campbell negotiating to sell European business
- Italy and Argentina ready to renew rivalry
- Steinway receives new bid topping Kohlberg's offer
- Netherlands' Prince Friso dies
- Filipinos eye jobs in Taiwan as relations back to normal
- US judge orders monitor for New York police
- Taiwan announces plans to increase number of cross-strait flights
- Image industry weds Korea cool to China's new rich
- UN human rights envoy visits tense area of Myanmar
- Rights group: Correa seeks to trample NGOs
- US judge orders monitor for New York police
- Stocks slip after Japan's growth disappoints
- UN human rights envoy visits tense area of Myanmar
- KCI Introduces New V.A.C. VeraFlo? Large Dressing
- EU mission says Mali second-round vote calm
- Rejuvenating rains don't come to Namibian desert
- CEO to take Dole Food private in $1.21B deal
- Talk of the Day -- World Poker Tour coming to Taiwan?
- Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street
- Reform could rekindle debate over defector's intended return
- Nigeria: Flood destroys homes in northern Kano
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1445 GMT
- Chinese, Taiwanese companies join hands to find next star
- Q&A on anti-gay legislation in Russia
- Klitschko vs Povetkin bout set for October
- Review: Bryan plays it safe on 'Crash My Party'
- U.S. lucky to have Taiwan as an ally: New York mayor
- Somalia's al-Shabab praises US 'martyrs' in video
- Petition backs Manning for Nobel Peace Prize
- Somalia's al-Shabab praises US 'martyrs' in video
- Jane Austen museum in bid to buy author's ring
- Knitters cover Warhol Bridge in US with yarn
- Taiwan military justice reform to take effect Aug.15
- DPP ex-Chair Tsai Ing-wen denies calling Taiwan President
- Taiwan Control Yuan again fails to impeach Keelung Mayor
- Taiwan court sets bail for former top firefighter
- Bolt on verge of joining elite company at worlds
- Lincoln brand introducing dealers to luxury buyers
- Accused US gangster wants to keep Stanley Cup ring
- Turkey introduces warning labels for alcohol
- Report: Drug lords behind attacks on Brazil NGO
- Peru says slain rebels may be Shining Path leaders
- Italian Senate vote on Berlusconi's future in fall
- Friday, August 16
- US: Trinidad casino owner didn't pay $4M in taxes
- Stocks cut losses at midday; BlackBerry jumps
- IOC, Dentsu make 17-nation Olympic TV rights deal
- Onions struggling to make 5th Ashes test
- Official: US, Germany to negotiate 'no spy' pact
- US teen terrorism suspect pleads not guilty
- Mexico proposes private firms in oil industry
- Mexico proposes private firms in oil industry
- Mexico proposes private firms in oil industry
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Aug. 18-24
- Oil stabilizes near $106; pump prices fall
- NY investigates virtual money to stem criminal use
- Adams wins 4th women's shot put gold at worlds
- UN chief heads to Pakistan
- Christine Ohuruogu wins women's 400 at worlds
- Oliver leads 1-2 for US in men's 110 hurdles
- Dominican traffic death rate among world's highest
- Holzdeppe wins men's pole vault at the worlds
- NY fraud victim gets 18 artworks, worth $33M
- Greece holds suspect in Pakistan building collapse
- Main issues behind Egypt's political stalemate
- Fraser-Pryce wins women's 100 meters at worlds
- IOC 'cross' with Russia over anti-gay law
- Key events in Egypt's uprising and unrest
- Pawel Fajdek wins men's hammer gold at worlds
- BC-TEN--Western & Southern Open Results, TEN
- Bus collision kills 2 in Norway
- Caitlin Strong returns in 'Strong Rain Falling'
- In 'The Butler,' history told through a black lens
- US budget deficit down 37.6 percent through July
- England beats Australia in 4th test, wins Ashes
- Abducted teen rescued in US wilderness comes home
- Katy Perry to perform new single on MTV's VMAs
- Sandberg sells $91 million of Facebook stock
- World Championship Results
- Chile: 20 condors poisoned with insecticide; 2 die
- In 'The Butler,' history told through a black lens
- US immigration debate renews talk on border fence
- New Carole King musical will star Jessie Mueller
- Study suggests Neanderthals were more advanced
- Danish Results, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Agents: 44 gunned down in Nigeria mosque
- Eaton's wife looking for medal in heptathlon
- Algeria issues arrest warrant for ex-OPEC chief
- Top candidate's party in Mali accused of fraud
- Study suggests Neanderthals were more advanced
- Eaton's wife looking for medal in heptathlon
- US urges NKorea to free detainee as health worsens
- Stosur tops Kuznetsova to advance in Ohio
- Key events in the life of James 'Whitey' Bulger
- Obama orders creation of intelligence review group
- Brazil: Hackers invade Rio governor's party's site
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Petition backs Manning for Nobel Peace Prize
- US providing $15m to fund for Syrian opposition
- Inducing labor may be tied to autism, study says
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Stocks end mixed in quiet trading; BlackBerry up
- Bruce Edgar named New Zealand selection manager
- 6 killed in gun attack in violent Mexican state
- Crystal Palace signs Chamakh from Arsenal
- Cambodia suspends military programs with US
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Another Skywalker: Lucas, wife have baby daughter
- California governor signs transgender-student bill
- Guns N Roses police chopper proposal prompts probe
- KFC parent Yum says China sales decline quickened
- Feds: Trinidad casino owner stiffed US on taxes
- Judge dismisses pension fund suit against HP, Hurd
- Teen's death prompts Toronto police tactics review
- Cuban-Americans call off protests against Bahamas
- Brazil: 59 inmates escape from youth facility
- KFC parent Yum sees setback in China recovery
- Salad mix production halted after US stomach bug
- Judge dismisses pension fund suit against HP, Hurd
- Correction: Dallas Shootings story
- Gold, silver rally; soybeans rise on crop report
- Brazil postpones bullet train bids for third time
- Kerry defends NSA surveillance program
- UN: Nearly 35 million migrants are under age 20
- Biden keeps his name in the game for 2016
- Box office top 20: $29.8 million for 'Elysium'
- Dufner makes the most of his 2nd chance in a major
- Taiwan leader transits through US, meets lawmaker
- Andy Murray gearing up for new challenges
- US judge: Quarter horse group must accept clones
- Box office top 20: $29.8 million for 'Elysium'
- The many legal millstones weighing down JPMorgan
- Men get 4 years in prison in NY Taliban drug case
- Judge changing baby's name Messiah draws reaction
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Judge changing baby's name Messiah draws reaction
- Tuesday, August 20
- Review: 'The Butler' tells a story we need to hear
- Governor signs sweeping NCarolina elections bill
- MLK Memorial may not be ready for anniversary
- Injured Carter to miss Rugby Championship tests
- Tech in multi-state hepatitis outbreak to plead
- BP sues to get new contracts after oil spill
- Keita wins Mali election after opponent concedes
- 5 sentenced over deadly northwest China violence
- Hardy leads US Amateur, Raymond best at TCC
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Hillary Clinton calls for election reform
- Japan city votes to destroy tsunami-landmark ship
- US man accused of beheading puppies arrested
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Safety fears spur regulations for trampoline gyms
- Beyond dinner: Invasive shrimp mounted for display
- AL Capsules
- Smithsonian displays rare 'souvenirs' of history
- Improvements in store for the Road to Graceland
- President visits alma mater
- Beauty now: Spritz, spray and go
- Gardening tools go mobile
- Beijing cracks down on bizarre apartment-top villa
- Pegatron shares boosted by Q3 outlook
- Man dies after fall from Turner Field upper deck
- Landslide kills 6 in Nepal mountains
- Darvish misses out on no hitter against Astros
- Darvish misses out on no hitter against Astros
- Batsmen let Australia down again in Ashes collapse
- AP Americas Digest
- Japan's Nikkei leads Asian stocks higher
- Family of murdered Briton seeks damages in China
- Oil extends gains above $106 a barrel
- Islamic party enforces shutdown in Bangladesh
- Goldman Sachs issues warning on Asustek's margins
- Taiwan shares close up 1.04%
- 1 Taiwanese tourist dies, up to 9 injured in bus crash in Norway
- Elekta: Lawsuit with Varian Medical Systems resolved
- JPMorgan Chase's list of legal challenges
- Taiwanese film on octogenarian bikers to hit theaters in U.S.
- Ma wins support from U.S. political leaders in New York
- American League Standings
- American League Leaders
- Asiana offers $10,000 to survivors of July crash
- National League Standings
- National League Leaders
- DIGITS: For 2016, focus on feeling, not the field
- NL Capsules
- Sri Lanka acts against factory after fatal protest
- Kerry works to shore up relations with Brazil
- Hamels throws 6-hitter, Phillies beat Braves 5-1
- Israel army shoots down rocket near Egypt border
- Sri Lanka acts against factory after fatal protest
- Israel army shoots down rocket near Egypt border
- Taiwanese most reliant on phones in Asia-Pacific region: survey
- Stranded Taiwanese tourists returning from Africa
- 'Iron Man' star saves the day for HTC shares, but gains capped
- Asia-Pacific consumers most worried about economy: poll
- Minister encourages more start-ups
- Voters mad about NSA spying face uphill battle
- E.ON profits fall on slow demand, renewables
- Air pollution takes toll on China's tourism
- Voters mad about NSA spying face uphill battle
- Lashmanova leads Russian 1-2 in women's 20K walk
- Kerry works to shore up relations with Brazil
- 2 Italian climbers die in Mont Blanc avalanche
- Servicemen to be subject to civilian trials as of Aug. 15
- Thai police seek to monitor chat app for crimes
- Russia's golden walkers earn 1-2 finish in 20K
- Local bourse ends up as Apple concept stocks gain
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- India, Pakistan trade more accusations of firings
- Passenger gives birth on Royal Air Maroc flight
- Cholera outbreak in northeast Afghanistan
- Passenger gives birth on Royal Air Maroc flight
- Commercial Times: Revise luxury tax to rebuild government credibility
- Chair of U.S. Senate foreign relations committee to visit Taiwan
- Zoo marks Chinese Valentine's Day with panda family reunion
- Mary Slaney reflects on 1984 Olympics in new film
- Syrian opposition report maps post-Assad rule
- Lower airfares help UK inflation ease to 2.8 pct
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Zoo marks Chinese Valentine's Day with panda family reunion
- India, Pakistan trade more accusations of firings
- Cambodia: US military cooperation only postponed
- India trial begins in killing of Bangladeshi girl
- India trial begins in killing of Bangladeshi girl
- Talk of the Day -- HTC's hope for change
- Another reported rabid animal brings total to 80
- Oprah sorry for Switzerland's flap
- Poachers kill rhino in Nairobi National Park
- FIFA picks Boyce to lead World Cup ref selection
- England, Scotland resume oldest football rivalry
- Israel advances plan to build 900 settlement homes
- Minister encourages more start-ups (update)
- Servicemen to be subject to civilian trials as of Aug. 15 (update)
- Hon Hai's Hong Kong-listed unit swings to profit in H1
- Wagnerian tenor Spas Wenkoff dies at age 84
- 4G license auction likely to be concluded in November: NCC
- Soccer-loving pope meets world-class stars
- UEFA hears Metalist Kharkiv match-fixing case
- AFL charges Essendon over supplements program
- German survey shows investor optimism rising
- UEFA hears Metalist Kharkiv match-fixing case
- -AP European News Digest, AP
- Restrained mourning for Dutch prince Friso
- Car bombings in Iraq kill 7 people
- Russian hiker missing on Indonesia volcano
- Kuwait pulls cleric from TV for sectarian comments
- Charlatans drummer Jon Brookes dies at 44
- Whirlpool buying Hefei Sanyo stake for $552M
- Visteon to sell stake in Chinese JV for $1.25B
- Banksy 2008 street mural goes up for auction in US
- Manning's defense focuses on command failures
- Mali's new president Keita faces Tuareg challenge
- Father speaks about Chechen's fatal shooting in US
- West Ham signs Stewart Downing from Liverpool
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe: Black empowerment tops agenda
- US futures heading higher ahead of retail report
- Marathon suspect's friends face obstruction charge
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Mali's new president Keita faces Tuareg challenge
- KMT politician, Chinese official talk cross-strait relations
- US actor's custody case sparks sperm donor fight
- Food, convenience, culture: site gives 28 reasons to love Taipei
- US retail sales up 0.2 percent in July
- Tibetan government-in-exile's site hit by hackers
- Severely injured Taiwanese in Norway bus crash stable
- President's transit stop in New York 'smooth:' AIT chief
- US retail sales up 0.2 percent in July
- Mali: Tuareg man slain while back home to vote
- 9 Bangladesh players, officials face fixing charge
- President touts better ties with U.S., China, Japan
- Spotify's Top 10 most streamed tracks
- Q&A: Ashton Kutcher talks about becoming 'Jobs'
- Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Company Launches eBaoTech LifeSystem as its Policy Administration System for Agency Channel
- Spotify's Top 10 most viral tracks
- Taiwan contributes to NASA program in air quality monitoring
- Official: Bodies of 8 abducted Afghans found
- Toyota exec: Camry will stay as US top-selling car
- Egypt: Islamist protesters, police clash in Cairo
- Stocks edge higher in early trading on Wall Street
- Burkina Faso responds to protests over new Senate
- Search for Polish climber on Oregon's Mount Hood
- President arrives in Haiti
- Taiwan, China negotiators tout benefits of service trade pact
- ROC president talks with U.S. officials during NY transit
- ROC president talks with U.S. officials during NY transit
- US business stockpiles unchanged in June
- US business stockpiles unchanged in June
- Fire causes blackout on Greek resort island
- Monaco wins appeal, 2-point penalty lifted
- Go For the Food: Grilled cheese in tony Washington
- Stocks fall again on Wall Street; Yum slumps
- Feds in NY: Arrests in $140 million fraud case
- Radio host Piolin to get new show on Sirius XM
- Taiwan leader starts Caribbean tour in Haiti
- Exchanges, cooperation urged for media outlets across Taiwan Strait
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1445 GMT
- US, states challenge proposed airline merger
- Departure of UN chemical experts to Syria delayed
- Police complete Pistorius shooting investigation
- US Govt, states challenge proposed airline merger
- Russia: Surgeon stole heroin found in stomach
- Ex-MI6 officer joins Guantanamo hunger strikers
- Airlines stocks tank as US challenges merger
- US Govt, states challenge proposed airline merger
- Art theft trial in Romania adjourned
- Disfigured Spanish fresco is hit for artist, town
- Incoming top Iran diplomat backs 'nuclear rights'
- Railway in Quebec train tragedy loses license
- Nigeria 1st African nation to ratify arms treaty
- MOEA trips over keyword buyout on nuclear isses
- DPP clears path for jailed ex-President Chen Shui-bian to rejoin
- Power rate hike eyed for October, to favor smaller users
- Taiwan Control Yuan president calls for reform
- Taiwan activists want to recall pro-Ma lawmakers
- Airlines stocks tank as US challenges merger
- Art theft trial in Romania adjourned
- Messi and Balotelli out of Italy vs. Argentina
- Ex-leader of Germany's Left Party dies at age 71
- Colombia: Mineros y gobierno retoman negociaciones
- Asiana offers $10,000 to survivors of July crash
- US researchers create robot that jumps
- Guyana seeks new investors for hydropower project
- US suspect: 'Would still be a martyr' if executed
- Attorney blasts firing from BP settlement program
- Heinz announces layoffs in Pittsburgh and Canada
- UK police charge 2 people over soldier death video
- Stocks slip as interest rates creep higher
- Attorney blasts firing from BP settlement program
- Harting wins 3rd straight men's discus at worlds
- Peru: Capturan a dos extranjeras con cocaina
- Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke to perform at MTV awards
- FIFA clears Swiss-born Hajrovic for Bosnia duty
- Church official slams Austrian election slogan
- BC-TEN--Western & Southern Open Results, TEN
- Fidel Castro turns 87 behind closed doors
- Lawyer in Afghan killings case: Remove prosecutors
- Luke Bryan releases album amid high expectations
- Ganna Melnychenko wins heptathlon at worlds
- Documents: US Secret Service kept an eye on Swartz
- Chile's Bachelet studies mining policy changes
- Michael Jackson, John Lennon and Gandhi team up
- APNewsbreak: Nuclear unit fails key security test
- Clashes kill 18 rebels in central Syria
- Palestinian prime minister decides to stay on job
- FIFA asks WCup host Russia to explain anti-gay law
- Talks fail in lawsuits over oldest US synagogue
- Coke to defend safety of aspartame in new ad
- Mohammed Aman wins the men's 800 at worlds
- Kiri Te Kanawa gives 'Downton' an operatic touch
- US teen convicted in bomb plot runs for mayor
- New Rwanda opposition party won't contest election
- UN chief to visit Mideast to support peace talks
- Eurozone turning a corner as recession set to end
- Premier League Previews,ADVISORY, SOC
- Talks fail in lawsuits over oldest US synagogue
- English Premier League begins post-Ferguson era
- Need to know: Manchester United
- Eurozone turning a corner as recession set to end
- Isinbayeva wins women's pole vault at worlds
- Need to know: Manchester City
- Cheywa wins women's steeplechase at the worlds
- Video shows young drug-smuggling suspects
- Puerto Rico to expand convention center district
- Need to know: Chelsea
- Argentina without skipper Fernandez Lobbe vs. Boks
- What to eat on Mars? Researchers try Spam, noodles
- LaShawn Merritt wins men's 400 at worlds
- Need to know: Arsenal
- Need to know: Tottenham
- Usher's son released from hospital after accident
- LaShawn Merritt wins men's 400 at worlds
- Even worse odds than in 2008 for Mideast deal
- Brain-eating amoeba affects boy in Florida
- Kerry, Israeli PM discuss new settlements
- Peru military chief: Explosion killed rebels
- Actresses urge support for paparazzi bill in US
- UN chief says drone strikes must comply with law
- BC-ATH--Worlds Results, ATH
- Bahrain on edge ahead of opposition-called protest
- Bahrain on edge ahead of opposition-called protest
- Oil rises on US retail sales data
- Icahn tells Apple CEO to buy back more stock
- Treu leaves as South Africa rugby sevens coach
- Moscow struggles to draw fans for worlds
- Icahn tells Apple CEO to buy back more stock
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Hand grenade attacks kill 2, wound 30 in Pakistan
- Moscow struggles to draw fans for worlds
- Corn futures fall sharply on forecasts for rain
- Gov't uses airline executives' words against them
- Lifetime renews 'Devious Maids' for 2nd season
- Wind farm coming to Texas nuclear weapons plant
- Azarenka holds off King at Western & Southern
- Stock market ekes out small gains, led by tech
- Hyundai recalls 239,000 Sonata, Azera models
- Egypt: pro-Morsi vigil takes on permanent look
- 'In Cold Blood' killers' DNA not linked to Florida
- 2 in US terror case plead not guilty, no bail
- US willing to engage NKorea on detained American
- Regulators take control of 2 Anguilla banks
- Theisen Eaton adds silver to new husband's gold
- APNewsBreak: Iowa plant drops horse-slaughter plan
- 'In Cold Blood' killers' DNA not linked to Florida
- Brazil minister: speed up work at World Cup venues
- Theisen Eaton adds silver to new husband's gold
- Brazil: Clashes mar protest against Rio governor
- Jonah Lomu says World Cup duties almost killed him
- Review: The artful 'Ain't Them Bodies Saints'
- Jonah Lomu says World Cup duties almost killed him
- Former Iceland international can play for US
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- UN experts begin probe of Cuban arms in Panama
- Kohlberg bows out of Steinway bidding
- Bahamas detains more Haitian migrants at sea
- Journalist in critical condition after gun attack
- PGA champ Jason Dufner back on Manhattan rooftops
- Bahamas detains more Haitian migrants at sea
- $17M slated for Puerto Rico Head Start programs
- Golden Globe organizers give $1.6M to arts groups
- Tunisian women demonstrate for rights
- Al-Qaida militants kill 3 Yemeni soldiers
- Al-Qaida militants kill 3 Yemeni soldiers
- Niger includes opposition in new unity government
- Perfect-season Dolphins invited to White House
- New Zealand Cup boss accuses Oracle of cheating
- Woods' year changed after distraction at Masters
- Mexico, US says they're working to jail drug lord
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Accused Ashanti stalker pleads not guilty in NYC
- Mexico, US says they're working to jail drug lord
- Mob boss convicted but much still unresolved
- Provodnikov, Alvarado discuss upcoming title bout
- Lewis' graphic novel tells his civil rights story
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Chris Brown sued over recording studio altercation
- Wednesday, August 21
- Chris Brown sued over recording studio altercation
- Rising Democratic star Booker wins Senate primary
- 2 Koreas to hold crucial talks on factory complex
- Man injured while snorkeling in Oahu dies
- Cancer survivor Jarrod Lyle to return to pro golf
- Taiwan shares open slightly lower
- Weiner, other Dems spar in NYC mayor's race debate
- Gas explosion kills 1, hurts 2 at Venezuela gym
- HK buttons up as typhoon passes on way to China
- Indian submarine catches fire, sinks in port
- Brazilian volleyball player suspended for doping
- Indian submarine catches fire, sinks in port
- Indian submarine catches fire, sinks in port
- Obama has a date night during Vineyard vacation
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- President launches construction of Haiti's court building
- President arrives in Paraguay to attend presidential inauguration
- Governor joins clamor over exclusion of US swimmer
- Hon Hai shares down as Q2 results fail to surprise
- Samsung faces Brazil lawsuit over labor conditions
- Another nuclear stumble by Air Force raises doubts
- Asia stocks drift, typhoon shuts Hong Kong market
- Oil falls to near $106 ahead of Europe growth data
- Egyptian troops move against pro-Morsi sit-in
- Taiwan shares close down 0.43%
- Commercial Times: Deal flexibly with government's financial woes
- Indian sub's crew trapped after fire: official
- France out of recession with 0.5 percent Q2 growth
- AP Americas Digest
- Indian sub's crew trapped after fire: official
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Teen charged in bomb plot loses in mayoral primary
- NL Capsules
- Israel strikes rocket-launching devices in Gaza
- AL Capsules
- DRAM stocks up on product price jump
- NZ dairy exec resigns in wake of botulism scare
- German economy grows by 0.7 percent in 2nd quarter
- Airline mergers have already led to higher fares
- 'Real Housewives of NJ' stars back in court
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Protesters demand justice from Japan on 'comfort women'
- Cathay ekes out 1H profit as air cargo stays weak
- Calif. teen says captor deserved to die
- 40 years after Vietnam bombing, victims still fall
- NZ dairy exec resigns in wake of botulism scare
- 2 hostages at US bank shot; police kill suspect
- Indian minister confirms deaths from sub sinking
- Calif. teen says captor deserved to die
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Cardinals edge Pirates in 14 to slice lead
- 2 Koreas talk again on reopening factory complex
- Hyundai, Kia labor unions vote to strike
- Increased traffic sees Finnair post Q2 profit
- US tech to plead guilty in hepatitis C outbreak
- Indonesia's oil regulator chief arrested on graft
- 2 hostages at US bank shot; police kill suspect
- Former president re-admitted to opposition party
- Local bourse falls short of 8,000 points on stiff resistance
- Christchurch's World Cup hosting chances improve
- Rising Democratic star Booker wins Senate primary
- Indonesia's oil regulator chief arrested on graft
- Calif. teen says captor deserved to die
- US, Philippines start talks on larger US presence
- Quanta Q2 profit sinks to 10-quarter low
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- 1 of 2 hostages shot in US banks standoff dies
- Quanta cuts 2013 notebook shipment target
- Asia Pacific Cities Summit to focus on economic alliance
- Robert Heffernan wins 50K walk at worlds
- Pakistan accuses Indian troops of killing civilian
- Bank of England voters mostly agree on new plan
- Taiwanese media executives meet China's Taiwan affairs chief
- Taipei Zoo panda story makes global headlines
- Spanish ruling party top member quizzed in court
- ANA, Japan Airlines check 787s for wiring problem
- Eurozone's longest-ever recession comes to an end
- Culture minister hopes for more New Zealand exchanges after pact
- Politics bog release of American jailed in NKorea
- Stoke's Jerome fined for violating betting rules
- Quanta Q2 profit sinks to 10-quarter low (update)
- Protesters demand justice from Japan on 'comfort women' (update)
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- UN: Hamas must halt prisoner executions in Gaza
- Chelsea loans Wallace to Inter Milan
- President arrives in Paraguay to warm welcome
- AP PHOTOS: Egypt cracks down on pro-Morsi camps
- Manning to speak at his sentencing hearing
- Olazabal, Torrance chosen as Seve Trophy captains
- Son of Monaco's Princess Caroline to wed Aug. 31
- Report shows mobile DRAM sales up 11% worldwide in Q2
- 243 military prisoners to be transferred to civilian prisons
- Taiwan's Guanshan among world's best sunset spots: CNN
- Carrick pulls out of England friendly vs Scotland
- India soldier says not guilty in Bangladeshi death
- Injured Taiwanese in stable conditions after Norway bus crash
- A glance at economic growth across Europe
- UEFA expels Metalist Kharkiv from Champs League
- Werder Bremen signs Argentine forward Di Santo
- UEFA expels Metalist Kharkiv from Champs League
- ANA, Japan Airlines check 787s for wiring problem
- Gay rights controversy on sideline at worlds
- Du Preez back in Springbok fold, Vermeulen fit
- President recalls New York transit on Facebook
- ROC president discussed economics, trade with U.S. officials in NY
- 3 Mexican brothers lose Malaysia court drug appeal
- US: UPS cargo jet crashes in Birmingham, Alabama
- Bahrain troops deploy ahead of nationwide protests
- Burglary investigated at actress' NYC penthouse
- US: UPS cargo jet crashes in Birmingham, Alabama
- Sensus Selected for Great Britain Smart Metering Project
- 3 Mexican brothers lose Malaysia court drug appeal
- Doctors Without Borders pulls out of Somalia
- Deere 3Q easily tops Wall Street expectations
- Sri Lankans protest killing of civilians
- Mixed reactions to former president's return to opposition party
- Flight simulator, weaponry to be shown off at defense exhibit
- Suarez suggests he expects to stay at Liverpool
- Doctors Without Borders pulls out of Somalia
- Banned Pakistan fast bowler sorry for spot-fixing
- Review: 'Saints Row IV' goes off the deep end
- Asian News Digest, AS
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Thousands of Scotland fans descend on London
- US stock futures mixed as EU exits recession
- International Results, SOC
- World Cup Glance, SOC
- Israel to pay students to defend it online
- Famed piano maker Steinway sold for $499M
- Britain's cat DNA database helps convict killer
- Macy's reports disappointing profit as sales slip
- Centrowitz takes track 33 years after dad didn't
- Quintiles to Acquire Novella Clinical
- Comic exhibition to open in Taipei
- Buddhist charity promotes 'ghost month' as joyous time
- Turkish leaders lash out following Egypt crackdown
- Finding family connections without a search engine
- US wholesale prices unchanged in July
- Kent player reveals ICC charge in corruption case
- Glance: Economic growth around the world
- Isinbayeva wants to be a real mother in Russia
- Isinbayeva wants to be a real mother in Russia
- Suarez scores as Uruguay beats Japan 4-2
- Report: New Yorkers have longest commute in US
- Eurozone recession end is cold comfort for Greece
- Report: Boxer Klitschko eyes Ukraine presidency
- Turkish wrestler's ban for alleged racism lifted
- Wanted tycoon's children to serve prison terms
- Service agreement should be seen as opportunity for growth: VP
- Culture minister calls for flexibility in employment regulations
- Sky News says cameraman shot dead in Egypt
- Ex-JPMorgan employees charged in NY in $6B loss
- Sky News says cameraman shot dead in Egypt
- UEFA punishes Legia for fans' racist behavior
- Reactions to Egyptian crackdown on pro-Morsi camps
- Lithuania sends alleged Russian arms dealer to US
- Congo legislator gets 3 years for radio comments
- UEFA punishes Legia for fans' racist behavior
- Reactions to Egyptian crackdown on pro-Morsi camps
- US stocks drift lower in early trade; Macy's down
- Talk of the Day -- Should Control Yuan be abolished?
- Kaohsiung mayor concludes China visit
- Small users may be excluded from electricity rate hike: Cabinet
- McCartney added to iHeartRadio festival lineup
- Film producing new passion for 'Twilight' author
- In backlash, vigilantes take on Nigerian Islamists
- UN chief strongly condemns Egypt violence
- Man arrested after Myanmar unrest
- Stocks edge lower in early trading; Macy's drops
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1430 GMT
- Newest Wiggle inspires an army of mini-mes
- Sri Lanka to investigate wartime disappearances
- First Liver-Selective Glucokinase Activator for Type 2 Diabetes Demonstrates Normalized HbA1c and No Hypoglycemia in Clinical Tr
- Food industry hit by benzene scare in take-out boxes
- TAO head puzzled by Taiwan’s resistance to GATS
- Fisheries talks with Philippines set for end of month
- 818 rally to call for ‘dismantling’ of government
- 19 members in rebellion against Control Yuan president
- Cambodian opposition protests poll results
- Gera signs new contract with West Brom
- US beauty queen gives up crown amid bomb charges
- Larry Kramer, Frank Deford among PEN award winners
- Google Maps Camera-toting teams map US beaches
- Correction: Coffin Jump story
- Sandberg's Lean In circles: 7,000 plus and growing
- White House condemns violence in Egypt
- Need to know: Swansea
- Need to know: West Bromwich Albion
- Need to know: Sunderland
- De Guzman to miss start of Premier League season
- Need to know: Liverpool
- Need to know: Everton
- Berlusconi allies happy president might pardon him
- Review: 'Coming Clean' is a window into hoarding
- No roughing it: Glamping on Idaho's Salmon River
- Fidel Castro says didn't expect to live this long
- Ex-Algerian energy minister denies corruption
- Brazil: End of police vetting parties in Rio slums
- Review: Phantom quadcopter a fun consumer drone
- Stocks decline on Wall Street; Macy's drops
- Thai villagers apologize for blocking Google car
- New York Times website goes down
- Terrorists turn to online chat rooms to evade US
- Puerto Rico to debate new gay rights, gender bills
- Brazil faces tough task to ready airports for WCup
- BC-TEN--Western & Southern Open Results, TEN
- London's V&A Museum acquires Vivien Leigh archive
- Thai villagers apologize for blocking Google car
- Fort Hood suspect allowed 'martyr' report release
- Egypt: VP ElBaradei resigns to protest raids
- Nigerian military claims killing of top extremist
- Apple breaks $500 threshold, 1st time since Jan.
- Little-known club has 'famous' names in lineup
- US lawmakers urge independence for Bangladesh bank
- UN urges action to combat piracy in Gulf of Guinea
- Pietersen passed fit for 5th Ashes test after scan
- Outages hit Microsoft's Outlook.com, SkyDrive
- ABC: Sandra Oh leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'
- 15 years later, Oprah is back in the movies
- A difference this Obama vacation: No daughters yet
- Hull signs Huddlestone from Tottenham
- Iraqi premier vows to continue security operations
- Egypt ignores troubles to beat Uganda 3-0
- Microsoft sets Oct. 17 release for Windows 8.1
- Jury to hear from Jackson's ex-wife Debbie Rowe
- 30 months prison for former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr.
- US military OKs benefits for same-sex spouses
- Iraqi premier vows to continue security operations
- A difference this Obama vacation: No daughters yet
- Surrey signs world's top batsman Amla
- In pages of Marvel's 'Infinity,' Thanos a threat
- APNewsBreak: prosecutors can remain on Bales case
- Brazil: Clashes in Rio slum over death of youth
- Malaysia's Genting to upgrade Bimini airport
- US, Britain help seize cocaine near Puerto Rico
- Brazilian state of Sao Paulo to sue Siemens
- UN: Central African Republic could be failed state
- Video shows isolated Indian tribe in Brazil
- Hezbollah leader: We bombed Israeli soldiers
- Bolivia records: Aymara herder is 123 years old
- New tool peeks into brain to measure consciousness
- Haiti carries out first plastic bag raid
- Guam police say woman was homicide victim
- Bolivia records: Aymara herder is 123 years old
- Mexico drug cartel launches rare publicity push
- South African rugby to return to racial quotas
- Chile worker's strike at world's top copper mine
- 3 Mexican brothers lose Malaysia court drug appeal
- Tom Skerritt to star in Broadway's 'Time to Kill'
- Tom Skerritt to star in Broadway's 'Time to Kill'
- Official: US agency ignoring fraud victims
- Bubble players take center stage at Wyndham
- Rio Olympics planning chief resigns
- Tom Skerritt to star in Broadway's 'Time to Kill'
- Murray opens Cincy tourney with straight-set win
- British, Irish suspects await questioning in Peru
- Silver prices climb for fifth day
- British, Irish suspects await questioning in Peru
- Drug safely cuts prostate cancer risk, study finds
- Uncertainty awaits airline industry without merger
- Cisco posts higher 4Q earnings, revenue
- Mali's coup leader promoted to army general
- No. 1 Serena Williams advances after rough set
- Brazil unbeaten run ends as Switzerland wins 1-0
- Rastas talk reparations at Jamaica gathering
- German defense exposed in 3-3 draw with Paraguay
- Argentina beats Italy 2-1 in friendly for pope
- Nevada petroglyphs the oldest in North America
- France draws 0-0 with Belgium
- Lambert's debut goal gives England win vs Scotland
- NIreland beats Russia 1-0 in WCup qualifier
- Brazil: Consortium will remain in Maracana deal
- Airline investors unnerved by merger roadblock
- African champ Nigeria beats South Africa 2-0
- Altidore's hat trick leads US to 4-3 win vs Bosnia
- France draws 0-0 with Belgium
- English Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- 'Real Housewives of NJ' stars plead not guilty
- Seigenthaler to host Al-Jazeera America's top news
- Argentina beats Italy 2-1 in friendly match
- Lambert's debut goal gives England win vs Scotland
- Wie in the spotlight again as a Solheim pick
- Reality star Gia Allemand dies in New Orleans
- Ronaldo scores as Portugal draws 1-1 with Dutch
- Largest Lutheran group elects 1st female leader
- Iowa police commissioner explains Filipinos remark
- Ronaldo scores as Portugal draws 1-1 with Dutch
- AMR soldiers on in bankruptcy court despite suit
- Bradley Manning's apology
- NZ names strong team for Rugby Championships test
- US court challenge fails to stop gay marriages
- US formally requests Mexico drug lord's re-arrest
- Egypt's conflict enters new phase after assaults
- US family stranded at sea is back in Arizona
- Egypt ignores violence, Nigeria also wins
- Bulger's once-powerful brother absent from trial
- UN chemical weapons team departing soon for Syria
- Gibson Brothers lead Bluegrass Award nominations
- Cairo's Islamist camps overrun amid crackdown
- Lenovo Reports Strong First Quarter 2013/14 Results
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Rag & Bone inching the window on cool success
- AP Source: Tom Brady sprains left knee
- AP source: Harris could own Devils by Thursday
- Gen. David C. Jones, ex-Joint Chiefs chair, dies
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Thursday, August 22
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Homophobic attack by Venezuela gov party lawmaker
- Lenovo profit up 23 percent as mobile grows
- Family names employer of US couple held in Qatar
- Japan marks World War II surrender anniversary
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Transfer of military prisoners gets underway amid tight security
- NL Capsules
- Wimbledon champ Bartoli retires after latest loss
- Rag & Bone inching the window on cool success
- SKorea proposes reunion for separated families
- Makeup for menswear: Be a girlie girl or a tomboy
- President proposes `mutual assistance committee' with Paraguay
- Quanta shares under pressure after Q2 results
- Adirondacks great camp to reclaim Gilded Age glory
- Former asylum seeker in Australia one-day squad
- Mexico rolls past Ivory Coast 4-1 in friendly
- Unstable weather forecast for next week
- Think tank: Age of 'cheap rice' from Asia is over
- Vietnam offers free Marxism courses to draw takers
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Southern Cape Verde Islands under storm warning
- World Cup Glance, SOC
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- EOC Limited: Incorporation of New Subsidiary
- Asia stocks stall on uneven Europe recovery
- India official: Divers in sub where 18 feared dead
- Gen. David C. Jones, ex-Joint Chiefs chair, dies
- Oil rises above $107 after US crude supplies dip
- Taiwan shares close down 0.8%
- Japan urged not to hurt feelings of neighboring countries
- China Times: DPP's degeneration
- India official: Divers in sub where 18 feared dead
- Toomua to make international debut for Wallabies
- Elekta: Conference call regarding Elekta
- China Mobile 1H profit edges up just 1.5 percent
- HTC appoints new China operations chief
- Online forums provide key havens for terror plots
- AP Americas Digest
- Manning apologizes for hurting US; takes stand
- Boehringer Ingelheim announces full patient enrolment for two of its pivotal Phase III interferon-free hepatitis C clinical tria
- Asian News Digest, AS
- AP Americas Digest
- Patience fading for Nepali judge turned premier
- Without merger, uncertainty in airline industry
- Tens of thousands of fans flock to comic exhibition
- MSCI raises Taiwan's weightings in three indices
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Welcome to Elekta Capital Markets Day at ASTRO
- AL Capsules
- After hundreds killed, Egypt faces new uncertainty
- NL Capsules
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Japan shrine still flashpoint 68 years after war
- Officials: Car bombs kill 23 in Iraqi capital
- Israeli group brings 17 Yemini Jews to Israel
- Local bourse ends below 7,900 points
- Taiwan's 'Grandriders' to hit the road in California
- Paraguay's new president was targeted by the DEA
- India announces curbs to slow rupee's decline
- Diamondbacks down Orioles in 14 innings
- China summons Japan ambassador over shrine visits
- Fraser-Pryce, Felix advance to 200 semifinals
- Turkey urges UN Security Council to meet on Egypt
- Taipei hopes to hold fishery talks with Manila in late August
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Messi & Neymar: Barca's top duo or clash of egos?
- Messi & Neymar: Barca's top duo or clash of egos?
- DPP chairman arrives in Thailand for 4-day visit
- Indian asks Pakistan to rein in Islamic militants
- 5 things to know about the Spanish league
- Green Tregaro competes with rainbow fingernails
- Typhoon leaves 1 dead, 5 missing in southern China
- High-profile economic fugitive to be repatriated from China
- Former Nepali PM Shrestha dies at age 71
- Spanish League at a glance
- Tottenham signs France midfielder Etienne Capoue
- Corporate Social Responsibility Weekly Recap (August 7, 2013
- Obama to meet Nordic leaders in September
- Israel, EU start talks over research grant program
- President meets U.S. energy secretary in Paraguay
- Basel sells forward Raul Bobadilla to Augsburg
- EOC Limited: Completion of Sale of FPSO Entities to Perisai Extended
- Depression nearing tropical storm strength
- No Taiwanese affected in Egypt bloodshed: officials
- Russia accused of trade war against Ukraine
- Egypt's conflict enters new phase after assaults
- Leftover land mine kills 6 Cambodian farmers
- Metalist asks CAS for Champs League reprieve
- Zimbabwe's opposition leader demands vote tallies
- Taiwan's 'Grandriders' to hit the road in California (update)
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Transfer of military prisoners completed smoothly
- Taiwan's IC output expected to grow 5.6% in Q3
- NASA, US Navy to test space capsule recovery
- Caution: lanes closed for spawning crabs
- Afghan officials say female MP kidnapped
- Premier League boss suggests moving 2022 World Cup
- Dortmund's new attack key to challenging Bayern
- Syria activists say al-Qaida executed 2 Shiite men
- Reactions to Egyptian crackdown on pro-Morsi camps
- British stuntman dies in wing suit mishap in Alps
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga withdraws from US Open
- Canada teens due in court in cyberbullying case
- Class act? 'Downton Abbey' enters merchandise fray
- Doctors to describe bodies of Fort Hood victims
- Results show Keita won Mali runoff in landslide
- US futures slide before new economic data
- Aerospace firm, hospital to offer wider medevac services
- Taipei hopes to hold fishery talks with Manila in late Aug. (update)
- Phase III safety and efficacy data of TrajentaR (linagliptin) in elderly people with Type 2 Diabetes published in The Lancet
- Officials: Car bombs kill 32 in Iraqi capital
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Boat capsizes in Indonesia, at least 8 dead
- AMR to ask US judge to approve airline merger plan
- Uganda loses wetland to rose farming business
- Rockefeller impostor faces sentence for murder
- Meyer, Argentina both seek progress in 2nd season
- Need to know: Newcastle
- Need to know: West Ham
- President denies military infighting
- Need to know: Aston Villa
- Need to know: Southampton
- Review: 'Jobs' is about Apple more than the man
- US consumer prices up as inflation stays mild
- Berkshire again cuts stakes in Kraft, Mondelez
- Fewest Americans since 2007 seek jobless benefits
- JB Hi-Fi Launches First Phase of Digital Content Monetization and Strategy with CSG Content DirectR
- Russian hiker found alive on Indonesian volcano
- US consumer prices up as inflation stays mild
- Ian Botham to lead cricket stars on charity walk
- IKEA recalls 2 models of children's beds
- Hempfest in US changes with marijuana legalization
- Schindler documents sell for $122K at auction
- US manufacturing output slipped 0.1 pct. in July
- Obama to make 1st statement on situation in Egypt
- Lawyer: Trader in JPMorgan case will be cleared
- Obama to make 1st statement on situation in Egypt
- Russian hiker found alive on Indonesian volcano
- Morsi supporters torch government offices in Egypt
- NY prosecutor: 'London Whale' charges a warning
- Stocks open lower on weak corporate outlooks
- Chair of U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee visits Taiwan
- Members fall out openly with Control Yuan president
- Innovative takes on comic books on display at exhibition
- Lawyer: Snowden and father chatted over Internet
- US Republicans seek new stars, and solutions
- Key events in Egypt's uprising and unrest
- Puerto Rico gay boxer Orlando Cruz to marry
- US homebuilder confidence nears 8-year high
- Dow falls 200 points on weak corporate outlooks
- Tens of thousands of fans flock to comic exhibition (update)
- AIG Expands D&O Side A Capacity to $100 Million
- Kenya airport body replacing chief after fire
- Turkey's Erdogan denies he was hospitalized
- Q&A on the extreme sport of wingsuit flying
- Brazil court convicts 3 for rape of American
- US homebuilder confidence nears 8-year high
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1430 GMT
- Adorable new mammal species found 'in plain sight'
- Prowling US ninja says he was trying to help cops
- Warnings of slower sales sends Dow down 200 points
- Obama: US canceling military exercise with Egypt
- Benin's president Yayi facing growing opposition
- Talk of the Day -- Military prison becomes a thing of the past
- Adorable new mammal species found 'in plain sight'
- English Football Fixtures
- 'Bucket List Bandit' gets 11-year sentence in US
- Iran president warns Egypt against 'suppression'
- Foreign holdings of US Treasury debt drop in June
- UK prosecutors charge DJ with indecent assault
- Dortmund midfielder Gundogan out with back injury
- Su Tseng-chang greets Taiwanese in Thailand
- Control Yuan members deny Keelung Mayor banquet reports
- Legal experts debate allowing Justin Lin to return
- Taiwan court to reconsider bail in Army death
- Tsai Ing-wen repeats call for conference on national issues
- Chiayi County chief indicted for corruption
- Loud explosion rocks southern Beirut
- South Africa closes 16 schools after violence
- German tourist loses arm in Hawaii shark attack
- IAG to buy 62 Airbus planes, has options for more
- Loud explosion rocks southern Beirut
- Cocaine found inside okra plants in Guyana
- Warnings of slower sales sends US stocks lower
- Free flow of racy content a headache for parents
- Text of President Obama remarks on Egypt
- APNewsBreak: New Ohio execution plan by October
- Scolari not worried about Switzerland loss
- US crash probe focuses on UPS jet's tail section
- NY court rejects S. Korean vs. Yale lawsuit
- 5 free things in Warsaw, from museum to beeches
- NY court rejects S. Korean vs. Yale lawsuit
- Washington Post website hacked
- Brazil court convicts 3 for rape of American
- US: Iraq must stop weapons from flowing into Syria
- Scolari not worried about Switzerland loss
- BC-TEN--Western & Southern Open Results, TEN
- Kemboi wins men's steeplechase at worlds
- Third Point shares gain in initial trading
- Amid Spain tension, Gibraltar plans football debut
- Russell Simmons sorry for Harriet Tubman sex video
- US judge changes baby's name from Messiah
- Third Point shares gain in initial trading
- UN appeals for $98 million for North Korea needs
- AP PHOTOS: Transit misery leads to anger in Brazil
- NY state's shareholder push falls short at Abbott
- Hejnova wins women's 400 hurdles at worlds
- UN chief 'deeply troubled' by Israeli settlements
- Jasper Johns' former assistant charged with fraud
- Brazil congress approves oil royalty bill
- Timberlake to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
- FIFA fines Brazilian federation in doping case
- Ibarguen wins women's triple jump at worlds
- Calif. panel launches probe into offshore fracking
- Jehue Gordon wins men's 400 hurdles at worlds
- Bohdan Bondarenko wins men's high jump
- Canada teens in court in cyberbullying case
- Timberlake to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
- Vote to legalize alcohol on US reservation passes
- Abeba Aregawi wins the women's 1,500 at worlds
- Azarenka reaches quarterfinals in Cincinnati
- Iran's parliament rejects 3 Cabinet nominees
- Italian skipper says Cup champ Oracle cheated
- US Open stadium to have roof by 2017 tourney
- Azarenka reaches quarterfinals in Cincinnati
- Digital era threatens tenuous future of drive-ins
- Pakistan: Police, gunman locked in standoff
- US Open stadium to have roof by 2017 tourney
- Cayman, US forging deal on pacts to uncover assets
- Original Skinnygirl scoop on living life well
- NASA gives up fixing planet-hunting telescope
- Solheim Cup Rosters
- Review: Pretty melodies, not much more from Mayer
- Capsules of European players in Solheim Cup
- Obamas' house to get some power from sun
- Ex-wife says Jackson wasn't doctor shopping
- AP Source: Ford to restate hybrid gas mileage
- BC-ATH--Worlds Results, ATH
- NASA gives up fixing planet-hunting telescope
- Ex-wife says Jackson wasn't doctor shopping
- Obama girls join president's vacation
- Report: Puerto Rican parrot makes major comeback
- A decade of Pentagon struggles bared at trial
- Key figures in Iran's new government
- Radical preacher Abu Qatada's family leaves UK
- Corn rises as farmers leave more land unplanted
- Brazil, Philippines networks snag Int'l Emmy nods
- Landeskog gets 7-year extension from Avalanche
- UN Security Council to meet on Egypt
- Brazil sends more inspectors to Amazon rainforest
- Hit-and-run charge against Chris Brown dismissed
- Brazil condemns government violence in Egypt
- Facebook to test mobile payments service
- Former US exec gets prison for $185M stock swindle
- Brazil weighs giving email same protection as mail
- Stocks drop after bleak corporate outlooks
- Dell's 2Q earnings fall 72 pct amid PC sales slide
- Nordstrom lowers outlook despite higher 2Q profit
- Warnings of slower sales drive US stocks lower
- Federer rallies, rough summer improves in Cincy
- Football team named for Kiss to play in California
- Oil rises past $107 on Middle East turmoil
- US sentencing panel to focus on mandatory minimums
- GM closes Egypt plant due to violence
- Egypt recalls its ambassador to Turkey
- Teenager Mary Cain shines at worlds, finishes 10th
- Solheim Cup at a glance
- Firm challenges hold on processing its BP claims
- Obesity remains very high in 13 US states
- 2 teens and 10 fresh faces for this Solheim Cup
- R&B singer Miguel arrested in LA
- Firm challenges hold on processing its BP claims
- Pole vault great condemns homosexuality at worlds
- EPL issues warning to clubs about player conduct
- AP Analysis: Egypt enters uncharted territory
- 'That '70s Show' actress Lisa Robin Kelly dies
- 2 top ex-execs plead guilty to conspiracy in NYC
- Florida protesters leave state Capitol
- Former body armor exec sentenced for stock swindle
- Nicaragua to start exploring for oil in Caribbean
- Jasper Johns' former assistant charged with fraud
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Former NY exec gets prison for $185M stock swindle
- Boston bomb survivor, 7, using new prosthetic leg
- In the summer heat, US politics cools for a while
- NYC bus drivers plead for protection from assaults
- Review: Unusual rock star rabbi croons on Broadway
- Much hype surrounds Wallabies-All Blacks match
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Stroud, Fisher share Wyndham lead at 64
- Friday, August 23
- Much hype surrounds Wallabies-All Blacks match
- Records: Suspect in eco-arson case to plead guilty
- Taiwan shares open lower
- CIA acknowledges Area 51 in declassified documents
- Ecuador's president abandons no-drilling plan
- Sheriff says crosses to be put where bodies found
- Report: NSA spying broke privacy rules many times
- Report: NSA spying broke privacy rules many times
- President arrives in St. Lucia on state visit
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- China upholds Nobel winner's relative's sentence
- Romanian princess among cockfighting arrests
- Quake shakes New Zealand capital; no injuries
- L'Oreal makes $843M bid for Chinese skincare brand
- Broadway actor injures leg during Spider-Man show
- Pet adopters urged to consider old, needy animals
- Shares of E Ink rise on upbeat Q3 sales prospects
- ACE Appoints New Energy Risk Engineer in Asia Pacific
- Cambodian opposition chief home to face standoff
- Manning apologizes for hurting US with leaks
- Thousands honor Elvis Presley at Graceland vigil
- President arrives in St. Lucia on state visit (update)
- Other crises overshadow growing violence in Iraq
- US scraps military drills with Egypt, but not aid
- Report: NSA spying broke privacy rules many times
- R&B singer Miguel arrested in LA
- Asia stocks mixed as jobs data reinforce Fed shift
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- AP Americas Digest
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Taiwan shares close up 0.47%
- Cambodia opposition says mass protests last resort
- Oil extends gains to remain over $107 a barrel
- Quakes shake central New Zealand, damaging homes
- Lyin' den? China zoo replaces big cat with big dog
- Number of furloughed workers down slightly
- AL Capsules
- NL Capsules
- NL Capsules
- 3 bodies found on Indian sub; 15 more feared dead
- Panda getting better at nursing her cub: Taipei Zoo
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Turkey, Egypt recall ambassadors
- Cardinals beat Pirates in 12 to tighten NL Central
- Your Top Plays for Today
- As crisis deepens, Egypt braces for more violence
- Hearing for Jennifer Capriati in battery case
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Verges, French 'Devil's advocate,' dies age 88
- Bargain hunting helps local bourse recoup early losses
- Other crises overshadow growing violence in Iraq
- Usain Bolt breezes through 200 heat at worlds
- Securities companies in Taiwan swing to profit in July
- AP Photos: Lima's dreaded leaden skies
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- DPP chairman meets with opposition party leader in Thailand
- Death toll in Lebanon bombing rises to 22
- Pakistan says Indian troops wounded 6 civilians
- Moller-Maersk hit by global downturn in Q2
- Rocket attack on train in SW Pakistan kills 1
- Mera, Spain's richest woman, dies at age 69
- Sociedad acquires QPR's Esteban Granero on loan
- Tropical Storm Erin moving westward in Atlantic
- VP meets with visiting U.S. Senate heavyweight
- Isinbayeva says she may have been 'misunderstood'
- Skepticism as NKorea shows home-grown smartphone
- Wolfsburg signs Luiz Gustavo from Bayern Munich
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Tennis great Bob Hewitt charged with rape
- HK economy gains a little speed, grows 3.3 percent
- US team official Klier banned for doping
- 2013 GDP growth estimate dropped to 2.31%
- Chinese stocks swing wildly after computer error
- Chinese stocks swing wildly after computer error
- U.S. senator backs Taiwan's bid to join TPP
- Blast at Japanese summer festival injures 59
- Energy firm halts work in face of fracking protest
- England paceman Bresnan out of 5th Ashes test
- Ma, other national leaders share challenges of leading democracies
- Tropical depression forecast to develop into storm
- Energy firm halts work in face of fracking protest
- Blast at Japanese summer festival injures 60
- Lazio coach: we don't fear Juventus in Supercup
- UN reports sudden wave of Syrians fleeing to Iraq
- UK court rules should have vasectomy
- Civilian judges void bail ruling in military abuse case
- Fulham signs Darren Bent on season loan from Villa
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Chiayi County magistrate indicted on graft charges
- Fort Hood case moves outside building of rampage
- FIFA seeks Israel help over Palestinian tournament
- Sri Lanka court suspends sale of Fonterra products
- Reactions to developments in Egypt
- Listed LED suppliers post higher sales in July
- Legal tussle erupts over bones of Richard III
- Private funeral for Dutch Prince Friso
- Reactions to developments in Egypt
- 2013 GDP growth estimate dropped to 2.31% (update)
- Legal tussle erupts over bones of Richard III
- Somalia polio outbreak spreads; 105 recorded cases
- Canada hearing begins on tycoon Conrad Black
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Rancic on being a power couple with E! News wife
- US stock futures higher ahead of building data
- Canada hearing begins on tycoon Conrad Black
- Canada hearing begins on tycoon Conrad Black
- Morocco says cell with al-Qaida links dismantled
- Sarajevo Film Festival expects 100,000 visitors
- Prosecutors: Pistorius trial early next year
- US builders started work on more homes in July
- US worker productivity up modestly in April-June
- Voice-over business explored in 'In A World...'
- Philippine aviation authorities suspend Zest Air
- 'Pippin' couple juggle parenthood, B'dway careers
- Prosecutors: Pistorius trial early next year
- China Times: No need for heat leave
- Voice-over business explored in 'In A World...'
- Ticket inspection death prompts protest in Greece
- 'That '70s Show' actress Lisa Robin Kelly dies
- 4 policemen killed in southern Thailand
- Cadillac shows off big two-door coupe concept car
- Paraguayan student brings back love from Taiwan
- Death toll from Indonesia boat sinking rises to 14
- Suarez back in Liverpool training
- Stock market opens lower on more retail woes
- Death toll from Indonesia boat sinking rises to 14
- Need to know: Stoke
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1430 GMT
- Ma exchanges views on energy resources with Spain's crown prince
- Need to know: Norwich
- CAS denies Metalist a Champions League reprieve
- Need to know: Hull
- Argentine rocker Charly Garcia goes orchestral
- Key events in Egypt's uprising and unrest
- Syrian airstrike kills at least 15, wounds dozens
- Need to know: Cardiff
- Need to know: Crystal Palace
- Philippine aviation authorities suspend Zest Air
- Prosecutors charge ex-Puerto Rico justice official
- Premier reiterates case for 4th nuclear power plant
- Talk of the Day -- Mixed reaction on COA rabies study plan
- Cuche among 9 candidates for IOC athletes election
- Goetze in Bayern squad for visit to Frankfurt
- Zimbabwe opposition wary of fair court judgment
- US stocks rise slightly with Fed, retail in focus
- Rescuer of US shark attack victim describes ordeal
- Spider-Man actor injures leg; Broadway show halted
- Ferry collides with cargo ship in Philippines
- 2 Russian cosmonauts take spacewalk for new lab
- Ataturk museum reopens in his Greek birthplace
- Bulgaria's Parliament overturns presidential veto
- Ferry collides with cargo ship in Philippines
- SEC approves $8B sale of NYSE parent to ICE
- Penney and Ackman sign pact on share sales
- Activists prepare protest against demolition of Dapu homes
- Keelung mayor to sue PFP official over Control Yuan allegations
- Ferry sinks after collision in Philippine port
- Earthquake shakes Mexican capital
- Fireworks fans hold explosive conference in US
- Earthquake shakes Mexican capital
- UK raises Gibraltar concerns with EU
- Earthquake shakes Mexican capital
- BC-TEN--Western & Southern Open Results, TEN
- Lysenko wins the women's hammer at worlds
- Mexico airline apologizes for light-skin casting
- Rugby chiefs trial new scrum laws
- Stocks edge higher at midday, led by banks
- GM recalls nearly 293,000 Cruzes for brake problem
- US stocks up slightly as banks, homebuilders rise
- Menkov wins the men's long jump at worlds
- Fire on bridge sends smoke billowing over NYC
- GM recalls nearly 293,000 Cruzes for brake problem
- Brazilian suspected of murder in Japan is arrested
- Sophiris Bio shares slump in debut
- Merck suspends sales of cattle feed additive
- Under-20 World Cup top scorer Assifuah joins Sion
- AOL's Patch local news site to lay off up to 500
- Mo Farah wins men's 5,000 meters at worlds
- USVI seeks $5M to fund litigation against Hovensa
- Mo Farah wins men's 5,000 meters at worlds
- CIA document maps Area 51, but no mention of UFOs
- David Storl wins men's shot put at worlds
- AP names correspondent for Montevideo, Uruguay
- Fraser-Pryce wins women's 200 meters at worlds
- Bahrain authorities crush prison riot, 40 injured
- FBI probes nude photo extortion of Miss Teen USA
- Fraser-Pryce wins women's 200 meters at worlds
- Paraguay president: I'll sell cigarette factory
- Sri Lanka rejects day-night test proposal
- US wins men's 4x400 relay at world championships
- Del Potro earns semifinal berth in Cincinnati
- US wins men's 4x400 relay at world championships
- Sri Lanka rejects day-night test proposal
- BC-ATH--Worlds Results, ATH
- Judge won't fast-track Icahn claim against Dell
- Robin Thicke heads to court over 'Blurred Lines'
- Canadian actor August Schellenberg dies in Dallas
- German Results, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Israel extradites war crimes suspect to Bosnia
- Two senators call for suspending US aid to Egypt
- Islamic militants kill 13 in northeast Nigeria
- Companies halt operations amid violence in Egypt
- Bombings around Iraq's capital kill 7 people
- Fight over ex-president marks Mexico's oil debate
- Swedish Results, SOC
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Solheim Cup Results
- Europe takes early 3-1 lead at Solheim Cup
- Longoria to receive Hispanic Heritage Awards
- Brazil police investigate mother- daughter killing
- Gold climbs near 2-month high; silver surges
- Puerto Rico marina awaits $450M renovation
- Royal fall for princess accused of cockfighting
- Singer Fergie officially changes her name
- Oil rises for 6th day in a row
- Royal fall for princess accused of cockfighting
- Dutch Results, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Djokovic's bid for ATP history ends in Cincy
- Wyndham's 3rd round to get an early start
- Stocks fall, sending Dow to worst week of year
- Lyon comes from behind to win 3-1 at Sochaux
- Lyon comes from behind to win 3-1 at Sochaux
- Obama is eager member of golfing presidents' club
- California teen welcomed home after kidnapping
- Isinbayeva says she may have been misunderstood
- Jazz vocalist Jane Harvey dies at 88
- NBC bets big on English Premier League soccer
- BlackBerry chief executive could get almost $55.6M
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Scottish Results, SOC
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- Dominicans arrest Canadian sought in sex case
- Felix injured as Fraser-Pryce wins 200 at worlds
- Montoya weighing options but won't say much
- BlackBerry chief executive could get almost $55.6M
- US Steel names new CEO and other top executives
- Measurers admit mistake in America's Cup scandal
- Organizers hoping to extend Indy's MotoGP deal
- Justice seeking to block Bernanke testimony
- Bahamas says it sent 24 Cuban migrants to Cuba
- Montoya weighing options but won't say much
- Sailors return for 70th birthday of NYC's Intrepid
- Recovering from hip surgery, Ferguson guides Moyes
- Logano sets track record in qualifying at Michigan
- Perry shoots 7 under, takes 1-shot lead at Dick's
- Ben Spies set to race Sunday in Indianapolis
- Philippine diplomat accepts Iowa leader's apology
- Singer Chris Brown sentenced to 1,000 hours labor
- NY mayor proposes fingerprinting at public housing
- Republicans block CNN and NBC from hosting debates
- Marquez continues hot streak at Indianapolis
- Obama says he's having a 'great time' on vacation
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Phillies fire manager Manuel, promote Sandberg
- Rookie Reed takes 1-stroke lead at Wyndham
- Paul Frank teams up with Native American artists
- JPMorgan Chase to pay $23M to settle dispute
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Sheriff in US defiant over appointment of monitor
- Saturday, August 24
- Troubled NYC real estate heir Durst arrested again
- Lawyer: Gang forced women to carry drugs in Peru
- US judge refuses to block NV tribe's mustang sale
- No charge for Kanye West in LAX paparazzi scuffle
- Stosur, coach Taylor split after 6 years
- 6th suspect charged in Puerto Rico murder-for-hire
- Global smartphone sales reach milestone in Q2
- Asylum seekers at Southwest US border double
- 2 NYC men who ran illegal poker games plead guilty
- 6th suspect charged in Puerto Rico murder-for-hire
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Vietnam frees dissident on appeal
- 2 police killed days after Indonesian terror raids
- This fall is time to get excited about new pants
- NSA revelations stir congressional concern
- Judge says Manning's actions were 'heedless'
- EU asks WTO panel to rule on China's steel duties
- At Southwest US border, asylum seekers double
- Taiwan headline news
- Iraq seeks help from US amid growing violence
- Opposition to service trade pact slows down talks with China
- Fort Hood suspect kicked gun from officer's hand
- AP Americas Digest
- Divers search Philippine ferry for 213 missing
- Flight scrapped, plane returns to US airport
- U.S. 'Grandrider' moved by Taiwanese counterparts
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Formosa Plastics Group to join Australia iron ore project
- Mexican Results, SOC
- AL Capsules
- NL Capsules
- Egyptian Islamists vow more protests
- Taiwan not yet within impact of storm-turning tropical depression
- Drug lord's release painful for victims' relatives
- Indonesia may release Australian drug convict
- Insurgents kill 10 at Afghan construction camp
- Royals do double over Tigers
- USITC finds Taiwan, others dumping steel pipes
- Insurgents kill 10 at Afghan construction camp
- Indonesia may release Australian drug convict
- Floods in China's northeast kill 25
- More incentive travelers expected to visit Taiwan this year
- Rescued animals fly to U.S for new homes
- Russia warms up for Sochi Olympics on the track
- Taiwan's July export orders might be up year-on-year: analyst
- 11 killed in attacks near Syria Christian villages
- Traffic delays at Sweden's main airport
- ROC president speaks at St. Lucia parliament
- Messi fit for Barcelona's Spanish league opener
- Rebels kill 4 in attack on Kenya police post
- China shows goodwill to Kaohsiung mayor: ex-DPP lawmaker
- Thai newspaper editor's house attacked by gunshots
- Somalia executes man guilty of killing journalist
- Rights group says China detains legal activist
- Officials: Checkpoint attacks kill 7 Iraq soldiers
- Sevilla signs Vicente Iborra from Levante
- `Jasmine revolution' unlikely in Taiwan: ex-DPP chairman
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Taiwanese diplomats cite U.S. example to support nuclear power
- Nearly 70% of population lives in five municipalities, Taoyuan
- Lawyer: Cleric cleared in Pakistan blasphemy case
- Martino says Barcelona 'covered' at center back
- China Times: Political reality key for continued Control Yuan
- Notebook maker's retail chain plans stock listing in Taiwan
- Iran president: nation wants foreign policy change
- Monaco signs Sergio Romero on loan from Sampdoria
- New Zealand 47, Australia 29
- Norway: Man detained for raising Syria money
- Kiwis beat Australia 47-29 in Rugby Championship
- Egypt: Brother of al-Qaida chief arrested
- Defender Fabio Coentrao wants to leave Real Madrid
- Egypt: Brother of al-Qaida chief arrested
- Norway: Man detained for raising Syria money
- Germany: Egypt violence could turn into civil war
- Israeli settlers defy stereotype amid peace talks
- A look at Israeli settlers, by the numbers
- Key events in Egypt's uprising and unrest
- Rich-poor household income gap drops to 4-year low: DGBAS
- Talk of the Day -- Sending love to Africa
- IOC warns IOA over tainted officials
- Brazil concerned about hotel price hikes at WCup
- China said gearing up for home-built aircraft carrier
- Swedish athlete told rainbow nails may be breach
- Malaysia punishes Singaporean in prayer room row
- German leader: Far-right extremists remain threat
- SAfrica beats Burkina Faso in game for Mandela
- ROC president arrives in St. Vincent on state visit
- Panda cub opens eyes
- Sturridge fires Liverpool to 1-0 win over Stoke
- Kiprotich wins men's marathon at the worlds
- Celtic beats Aberdeen 2-0 in Scottish league
- French Standings, SOC
- Egypt challenges Obama's Arab Spring philosophy
- Malaysia punishes Singaporean in prayer room row
- Sturridge fires Liverpool to 1-0 win over Stoke
- German tourist dies in gondola crash in Venice
- Government urged to monitor increasing use of antibiotics
- Taipei defense expo opens to public
- Kiprotich wins marathon, Bolt up for 200 final
- Barbados to cancel free university tuition plan
- Theft of 840K coins sends NY meter-man to prison
- Rodgers: Suarez situation has been 'resolved'
- Day 2 begins, with Europe in lead at Solheim Cup
- Republicans block CNN and NBC from hosting debates
- German Results, SOC
- Akmal out of Harare tour with undisclosed illness
- SF Bay Area building demolition fuels quake study
- Cell phone magnate calls for more equitable Africa
- Russia boat crash kills 4, injures 49
- Erin is a tropical storm again in Atlantic
- Meseret Defar wins women's 5,000 at worlds
- SF Bay Area building demolition fuels quake study
- Obama family hits the beach on last vacation day
- Marquez just misses track record at Indy practice
- Norwegian Results, SOC
- Norwegian Standings, SOC
- Mandzukic gives Bayern 1-0 win in Frankfurt
- Russia wins women's 4x400 relay at worlds
- 1,600 homes evacuated as Idaho wildfire burns
- Shkolina wins the women's high jump at worlds
- Brianna Rollins wins women's 100 hurdles at worlds
- Yokohama beats Tokyo 2-0 in J-League
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Swedish Results, SOC
- Ind. team leads fight against child pornography
- Aston Villa beats Arsenal 3-1 in opener
- West Ham beats Cardiff 2-0 in Premier League
- Slave dwelling project works toward preservation
- Usain Bolt wins men's 200 meters at worlds
- Southampton beats West Brom with Lambert penalty
- Villa stuns Arsenal, Liverpool rides luck to win
- Indiana team leads fight against child pornography
- Vitezslav Vesely wins men's javelin at worlds
- BC-ATH--Worlds Results, ATH
- Fulham beats Sunderland 1-0 in Premier League
- Van Wolfswinkel scores on debut for Norwich
- Salvadoran facing immigration sentence
- UK police checking new information on Diana death
- Springboks overpower Argentina in opener
- German Results, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Marseille beats Evian 2-0 in the French League
- Another ominous start for Johnson at Michigan
- Canada allows railway behind disaster to operate
- Springboks overpower Argentina in opener
- 9 bodies found in conflict area of western Mexico
- Howell III DQ'd from Wyndham Championship
- Puerto Rico to renew debate on political status
- Ex-nuke chief says Iran has 18,000 centrifuges
- Jackson's ex-wife reveals singer's private moments
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- Scottish Results, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- McDowell on pole for Nationwide race at Mid-Ohio
- Cuba condemns violence in Egypt
- Judge OKs LA County condom requirements for porn
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Greek Results, SOC
- Manchester United beats Swansea 4-1
- Lebanon arrests 3 suspects in Turks' kidnapping
- Sunni leader: Hezbollah dragging Lebanon into war
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Rock bands' plane makes emergency landing in US
- Royals' Tejada suspended 105 games for PED use
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-Michigan National Guard 200 Results
- Sociedad beats Getafe 2-0 to open Spanish league
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- AP PHOTOS: 4 fateful and deadly days in Egypt
- Sociedad beats Getafe 2-0 to open Spanish league
- 59 stranded migrants found near Puerto Rico
- An underdog leaps to front of NYC mayor's race
- Solheim Cup Results
- An underdog leaps to front of NYC mayor's race
- English Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Bolt cruises to easy win in 200 meters at worlds
- BC-TEN--Western & Southern Open Results, TEN
- Marc Marquez wins Indy pole with track record
- Isner rallies for Cincinnati upset of del Potro
- 7 Niger ministers suspend participation in gov't
- Moreda pulling double duty at Indianapolis GP
- Hunter rescued after northern Alaska bear mauling
- Hunter rescued after northern Alaska bear mauling
- Emirates beats Luna Rossa in Louis Vuitton opener
- NYC museum exhibit shows virtues of living small
- NYC museum exhibit shows virtues of living small
- PAOK beats Xanthi 3-0 in Greek league opener
- Allmendinger hangs on, wins Nationwide at Mid-Ohio
- Bart Bryant shoots 10 under, leads at Dick's
- Estoril beats Nacional to start Portuguese season
- 'Duck Dynasty' star greets camo couple
- NASCAR Nationwide-Nationwide Children's Hospital 200 Results
- Kovalev stops Cleverly to take light-heavy title
- Government: Bomb wounds 5 policemen in Bahrain
- Allmendinger hangs on, wins Nationwide at Mid-Ohio
- NASCAR Nationwide-Nationwide Children's Hospital 200 Results
- 'Duck Dynasty' star greets camo couple
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Kovalev stops Cleverly to take light-heavy title
- Huh, Reed share 3rd-round lead at Wyndham
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Prince Harry returns from Angola charity trip
- Red Sox broadcaster blasts son charged with murder
- Rabbitohs beat Manly in National Rugby League
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Prince Harry returns from Angola charity trip
- PGA-Wyndham Championship Scores
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Dick's Sporting Goods Open Scores
- Mexico detains key leader in Gulf Cartel
- Rabbitohs beat Manly in National Rugby League
- Hawthorn, Geelong remain class of AFL
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Mexico detains key leader in Gulf Cartel
- Hawthorn, Geelong remain class of AFL
- Egypt: Islamists hit Christian churches
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Lewis gets on board for US at Solheim Cup
- Egypt: Islamists hit Christian churches
- Indianapolis back on MotoGP schedule in 2014
- Solheim Cup Cards
- Solheim Cup at a Glance
- AL Capsules
- NL Capsules
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Taylor holds off Pruett for Grand-Am win at Kansas
- WNBA Standings
- Darren Barker wins IBF middleweight title
- WNBA Capsules
- Logan wins women's WCup half pipe
- Tropical Storm Trami to bring rain to Taiwan
- Logan wins women's WCup half pipe
- Major League Soccer Standings
- American League Standings
- American League Leaders
- National League Standings
- National League Leaders
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Sunday, August 25.
- AP Americas Digest
- Keane hat trick leads Galaxy past Salt Lake
- Folau might be switched to fullback for 2nd test
- Folau might be switched to fullback for 2nd test
- Mexican Results, SOC
- ROC president, St. Vincent prime minister sign joint communique
- Lauren Jackson leads Australia into world titles
- Commission on military miscarriages of justice to open
- Cabrera HR lifts Tigers to 6-5 win over Royals
- Egypt on edge after storming of protester mosque
- Taiwan concerned about Japanese activists' move near Diaoyutais
- Volunteer team formed to help host city summit in Kaohsiung
- Egypt: Islamists hit Christian churches
- 34 dead, dozens missing in sunken Philippine ferry
- Australia's National Rugby League results
- Lucas Neill joins J-League club Omiya Ardija
- 34 dead, dozens missing in sunken Philippine ferry
- Syrian mortars land in Golan, Israel retaliates
- Japanese activists sail near disputed islands
- Syrian mortars land in Golan, Israel retaliates
- Japanese activists sail near disputed islands
- Saudi prince fires director of Islamic TV channel
- Australian Football League Results
- ROC president to visit St. Kitts and Nevis to round off tour
- Taipei Zoo mulling 'pandacam' for new cub
- United Daily News: From Dapu to Tainan Station
- Fallen Chinese figure Bo goes on trial this week
- Fallen Chinese figure Bo goes on trial this week
- Talk of the Day -- Gold digging in Jinguashi
- North Korea agrees on talks on family reunions
- Spanish fishing flotilla protests near Gibraltar
- Iraq officials say bomb attacks kill 4 in Baghdad
- MOE to establish appraisal system to reduce drug abuse in schools
- Taiwan must catch up with Thailand in creative sector: DPP head
- EU to 'urgently review' its relations with Egypt
- Turkmenistan's president leaves ruling party
- EU's Ashton to meet Iran's new top diplomat 'soon'
- EU to 'urgently review' its relations with Egypt
- Chinese regulators blame computer for stock frenzy
- Chinese regulators blame computer for stock frenzy
- Taiwanese band Mayday attracts 100,000 fans to Beijing concert
- Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport 9th-best Asian airport: poll
- Two debutants in England squad for 5th Ashes test
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Frankfurt signs striker Kadlec from Sparta Prague
- UN inspectors arrive in Damascus on chemical probe
- Pakistan temporarily halts state executions
- Thousands protest Miaoli county government land requisition
- Party election boosts politician's possible mayoral candidacy
- Pistorius trial: What happens next
- Japanese scientific magazine finds huge audience in Taiwan
- Madagascar drops president, rival's wife from vote
- Mutko: Anti-gay law won't infringe on Olympics
- Madagascar drops president, rival's wife from vote
- UK, German embassies reopen in Yemen
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Obergfoell wins women's javelin at worlds
- Government defends Dapu land expropriation
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- German Results, SOC
- Abdel Kiprop defends men's 1,500 title at worlds
- Huntelaar to miss Schalke Champions League playoff
- Eunice Sum of Kenya wins women's 800 at worlds
- Monaco beats Montpellier 4-1 in French league
- Teddy Tamgho wins men's triple jump at worlds
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- Jamaica wins women's 4x100 relay at worlds
- Fraser-Pryce gets 3rd gold in 4x100-meter relay
- Taiwan contributes greatly to humanitarian aid: report
- Petition drive to recall San Diego mayor begins
- Soldado scores as Tottenham beats Palace 1-0
- Republican lawmakers split on cutting Egypt aid
- Head of Greece's privatization fund dismissed
- Jamaica wins men's 4x100-meter relay at worlds
- Petition drive to recall San Diego mayor begins
- More crews arrive to help battle Idaho wildfire
- Settlement reached in Penn State-Sandusky scandal
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Swedish Results, SOC
- Silicon Valley keenly awaits latest Lego robot kit
- Ex-official: Iran is world's 6th missile power
- German leader dismisses talk of early retirement
- FIFA arrives amid doubts about Brazil's readiness
- Settlement reached in Penn State-Sandusky scandal
- Israel launches nationwide polio booster campaign
- BC-ATH--Worlds Results, ATH
- October – a month of falling leaves and soaring inflation
- Pressure mounts for reform of land seizure laws
- A Changing Labor Market Calls for Better Rights Protection for Foreign Workers
- Ma Ying-jeou urges ‘more understanding’ in Control Yuan flap
- Dapu demonstrators shift focus to MOI
- NET-A-PORTER.COM and MR PORTER.COM offer exclusive service in partnership with The Upper House Hong Kong
- Norwegian Results, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Nuremberg draws 2-2 with Hertha in Bundesliga
- At least 30 inmates escape from Indonesian prison
- Report: UK family living standards dropping
- Springboks without Du Preez, Nyakane for tour
- At least 30 inmates escape from Indonesian prison
- American Samoa pays more than $900K in back wages
- US-born Jains make ascetic faith fit modern life
- Ajax beats Feyenoord 2-1 in Dutch league
- Lawyer: Norwegian imprisoned in Congo has died
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- C. African Republic: Rebel chief is new president
- Chelsea marks Mourinho's EPL return with Hull win
- Guyana couple gets 5 years for trafficking 4 girls
- C. African Republic: Rebel chief is new president
- 'The Butler' serves box-office success at No. 1
- Mourinho's winning return; debut goal for Soldado
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- NYPD faces prospect of 2 new, separate watchdogs
- Chelsea marks Mourinho's EPL return with Hull win
- Liberia's president marks decade of peace
- Liberia's president marks decade of peace
- Prosecutors getting to motive in Fort Hood trial
- Dustin Johnson engaged to Gretzky's daughter
- US Virgin Islands seek driver in fatal hit-and-run
- Prosecutors getting to motive in Fort Hood trial
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Some of Guantanamo's hardest cases to get new look
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Greek Results, SOC
- Creditors face deadline in Detroit bankruptcy case
- Report: JPMorgan investigated for China hiring
- English Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- BC-TEN--Western & Southern Open Results, TEN
- Nadal beats Isner in 2 sets for Cincinnati title
- Torre says MLB working on winning back fans' trust
- Messi does it all in Barca romp on Neymar's debut
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Bolt finishes worlds with another gold, wins 4x100
- Mexico's new gov't follows old drug war strategy
- After airliner crash, SF chief bans helmet cams
- After airliner crash, SF chief bans helmet cams
- Obama plays final golf round before vacation ends
- SADC calls on West to lift Zimbabwe sanctions
- Southampton signs striker Pablo Osvaldo from Roma
- Norwegian Standings, SOC
- 3-time Olympic champion Dezso Gyarmati dies at 85
- BC-TEN--New Haven Open at Yale Results, TEN
- BC-TEN--Winston-Salem Open Results, TEN
- Marquez adds to American domination with Indy win
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Pure Michigan 400 Results
- 2 Canadians arrested in Cairo amid unrest
- Reed beats Spieth in playoff at Wyndham
- Flyhalf fears for All Blacks against Wallabies
- Logano holds off Harvick for crucial Michigan win
- Wozniacki looking for more success in New Haven
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Juventus crushes Lazio 4-0 to win Italian Supercup
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Egyptian capital becomes battle zone amid crisis
- 9/11 lawyer to challenge secret Guantanamo camp
- Juventus crushes Lazio 4-0 to win Italian Supercup
- Luna Rossa beats hobbled Emirates, evens series
- Utah girl dies after wind sends trampoline flying
- Partner of reporter at center of NSA leak detained
- Panathinaikos beats Panetolikos 2-0 in Greece
- England's Fitzpatrick wins US Amateur 4 and 3
- NecronomiCon to celebrate horror writer Lovecraft
- NecronomiCon to celebrate horror writer Lovecraft
- Bart Bryant wins Dick's Sporting Goods Open
- Greek Results, SOC
- Column: Let's hope athletes take a stand in Sochi
- Seedorf's Botafogo takes the lead in Brazil
- Paraguay leader says uncle must face drug charges
- 2 Juventus fans stabbed ahead of Italian Supercup
- Dick's Sporting Goods Open Scores
- Porto beats Setubal 3-1 to open title defense
- NL Capsules
- AL Capsules
- Europe retains the Solheim Cup in America
- ROC president arrives in St. Kitts on official visit
- Volcanic eruption coats Japanese city with ash
- Europe retains the Solheim Cup in America
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Indianapolis Grand Prix Results
- Volcanic eruption coats Japanese city with ash
- Chivas drops to 15th, Morelia takes Mexican lead
- WNBA Standings
- Indianapolis Grand Prix Results
- Torrential rains close down Philippine capital
- Chivas drops to 15th, Morelia takes Mexican lead
- Taiwan shares open higher
- WNBA Capsules
- Fish beats Donskoy in Winston-Salem Open 1st round
- A-Rod hit by pitch in 1st at-bat vs Red Sox
- Solheim Cup's youngest player shines
- Solheim Cup Results
- Solheim Cup at a Glance
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Lindsay Lohan says her troubled past is behind her
- Energy imports, yen swell Japan trade deficit
- Boca downs Rafaela to draw ahead of River Plate
- Large-sized panel shipments continue to drop in July
- Aerosmith cancels Taiwan performance
- Merrill Lynch cuts 2013 GDP growth forecast for Taiwan to 2.4%
- Asia stocks flat as traders await next Fed step
- Solheim Cup Champions
- Major League Soccer Standings
- President cuts short trip as storm takes aim at Taiwan
- Wondolowski heads 'Quakes past Kansas City 1-0
- American League Standings
- American League Leaders
- Sea, land warnings for Tropical Storm Trami likely Tuesday
- Taiwan, St. Kitts sign extradition treaty to fight crime
- Monday, August 26
- Oil extends gains above $107 amid Egypt turmoil
- Post-vacation, Obama to face Egypt, spending talks
- Egyptian capital becomes battle zone amid crisis
- Hagel holds first Pentagon talks with Chinese
- A-Rod hit then hits HR in Yanks' 9-6 win over Sox
- Lawmaker: Speeding train kills 20 in eastern India
- Lawyers summing up in Manning sentencing hearing
- Most inmates recaptured from Indonesia jail break
- Late US businessman's Ferrari auctioned for $27M
- Americas Digest
- Torrential rains shut down Philippine capital
- Asian News Digest, AS
- New Zealander horse rider dies in England event
- Militants kill 24 Egyptian policemen in Sinai
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Taiwan shares close down 0.31%
- Mexico heads back to school with flawed textbooks
- Ukraine weddings can bring sickness before health
- Israel quietly maintains ties with Egyptian army
- Oscar Pistorius arrives in South African court
- Jamie Anderson wins slopestyle gold
- 2 charged with posing as cops, robbing tourists
- Jamie Anderson wins slopestyle gold
- Egypt turmoil deepens; militants kill 25 policemen
- EU diplomats discuss response to Egypt violence
- World Cup Results
- Taiwan, International 3D Society build partnership with MOU
- Australian paceman Cummins injures back again
- New Zealand gay weddings begin, 1 at 39,000 feet
- UK lawmaker to ask police to explain detention
- Afghanistan marks independence day
- US trade rep: Bilaterals, free trade talks linked
- Indian teen allegedly killed in kite-flying row
- Germany: man takes hostages at city hall
- HTC mum on report it will sell remaining stake in Beats
- Iran to teach drone-hunting to school students
- US trade rep: Bilaterals, free trade talks linked
- Flooding forces 20,000 Russians from their homes
- Turkey slams Islamic bloc 'inactivity' over Egypt
- Germany: man takes hostages at city hall
- Interior ministry on standby as expropriation protests continue
- Quake-hit stadium cleared for NZ-Australia test
- President touts diplomatic tour, wants closer ties with allies
- President, Legislature speaker comment on Dapu protests
- English football club director banned for betting
- Flickr to set up Taiwan operations
- Aerosmith cancels Taiwan performance (update)
- Landslides bury vehicles in southern China
- Panesar released from contract at Sussex
- Landslides bury vehicles in southern China
- China in big push against opinion-leading blogs
- Ma vows to review electricity rate hikes to reduce impact
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- China in big push against opinion-leading blogs
- UN says thousands of Syrians fleeing to Iraq
- Indonesian Muslims condemn violence in Egypt
- French government predicts rosy future (in 2025)
- Australia's National Rugby League results
- Indonesian Muslims condemn violence in Egypt
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1100 GMT, AP
- Spanish banks' bad loan ratio edges higher
- Egypt officials: Mubarak could be freed this week
- Taiwan shares dip on weak electronics, financial sectors
- High stakes for Arsenal, Fenerbahce in Champs Lge
- US futures quiet ahead of central bank minutes
- Review: 'Disney Infinity' invites you to dream big
- Excessive plasticizers found in 70% of surveyed raincoats
- Fort Hood prosecutors want to argue Hasan's motive
- Statoil sells stakes in 4 oil fields for $2.6 bln
- Zimbabwe court to rule on election challenge
- Asian News Digest, AS
- NJ governor to sign ban on gay conversion therapy
- Everton rejects United bid for Fellaini, Baines
- Breno back at Bayern on day-release from prison
- Breno back at Bayern on day-release from prison
- Bird flu kills 10th victim this year in Cambodia
- 17 overaged Indians barred from youth games
- Al-Jazeera America prepares for Tuesday launch
- Lazio's Curva Nord shut for racist chanting
- Bird flu kills 10th victim this year in Cambodia
- Key events in Egypt's uprising and unrest
- Prince William describes his joy at parenthood
- Sochi Olympics to charter ship from Costa company
- New Zealand dairy faces new contamination problem
- Chinese experts moved by panda family reunion
- Prince William describes his joy at parenthood
- Futures almost a standstill ahead of Fed minutes
- Opposition pushes for abolition of Control Yuan
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- 19 world champions to line up at Weltklasse meet
- Kazakhstan's Almaty bids to host 2022 Winter Games
- 1D goes 3-D in boy band's debut feature film
- Mozambique hosts energy conference
- Ma to meet most people as planned despite shortened L.A. stop
- Weak start for stocks on Wall Street
- Iraq hangs 17, mostly for 'terrorism'
- Shark bites teen surfer's legs off Hawaii
- Greece seeks buyers for train maintenance company
- CAS to open Fenerbahce appeal case Wednesday
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1430 GMT
- Good prospects for digital media in Taiwan: Hollywood producer
- HTC may drop out of top 10 smartphone vendor list: research firm
- FBI agent defends 9/11 questioning at Guantanamo
- Stocks edge higher, led by technology
- Talk of the Day -- MediaTek shares rally on Hongmi launch
- Armed with a new goal, protesters end 20-hour sit-in
- Toronto cop charged in shooting death of teen
- EU privacy watchdogs seek details on NSA spying
- Panda Power Funds to Build 859 MW Power Plant in Brandywine, Maryland
- American Danny Pate extends contract at Team Sky
- New Samsung phone approaches tablet size
- San Diego mayor set to return amid recall drive
- Secrecy is priority on Salinger movie, book
- Federer slides to No. 7 in rankings; Nadal to 2
- Toronto cop charged in shooting death of teen
- Swedes don headscarves to support Muslim victim
- No improvement in DPP's China policy: Chinese official
- electroCore Completes Enrollment of Their US, Double-Blind, Chronic Migraine Prevention Study
- Coffee, wine and sushi! New pregnancy book says OK
- Zabaleta signs 4-year deal extension at Man City
- US man accused of cannibalism pleads guilty
- Carberry named in England Twenty20 squad
- PGA Tour FedExCup Leaders
- Freedom of the press cannot be trampled
- DPP files case for abolition Control Yuan
- Tropical Storm Trami brings heavy rain to Taiwan, 1 reported dead
- Taiwan power rates compare favorably with US, Latin American costs: Ma
- Chris Brown concerts cancelled in Canada
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Charles Schwab Cup Leaders
- Caribbean Airlines apologizes to Guyana
- UK lawmaker arrested at anti-fracking protest
- 2014 Ryder Cup Points
- 2013 Presidents Cup Standings
- ATP World Tour Money Leaders
- WTA Money Leaders
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- WTA Schedule
- New Samsung 'Mega' phone nearly tablet-sized
- Creditors reach deadline to object to bankruptcy
- Schuster defends doping 'for regeneration'
- NYC authorities: Men smuggled in guns on buses
- A-Rod's lawyer says MLB's evidence won't hold up
- Unemployment rates rise in most US states in July
- US stocks edge mostly lower; tech shines
- UN chief says attacks on UN more brazen
- Schuster defends doping 'for regeneration'
- LPGA Money Leaders
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Rangers player accused of betting against team
- BC-TEN--New Haven Open at Yale Results, TEN
- Palestinian shepherd says settlers beat him
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Aug. 25-31
- Andretti talking to Montoya about IndyCar return
- Canada suspects in train plot appear in court
- Lawsuits filed for information on Flight 800 crash
- Andretti talking to Montoya about IndyCar return
- Group: Egyptian held in Dubai for Islamist links
- Colombia, rebels resume peace talks in Havana
- Group: Egyptian held in Dubai for Islamist links
- Folk concert to be held for Coens' 'Llewyn Davis'
- UN chief urges 'full access' for experts in Syria
- UN wants 'full access' for weapon experts in Syria
- US prepares for Afghanistan massacre sentencing
- AP Interview: Top Iran adviser reaches out to West
- After 7 decades, POW's prized gold ring comes home
- Pakistan PM calls for peace talks with militants
- German federation probing racist taunts by fans
- Spurs sell Scott Parker to London rival Fulham
- Sevilla's Pareja breaks bone, out for 2 months
- AP Interview: Top Iran adviser reaches out to West
- Europe rallies around an English teenager
- Argentina gov't denies allegation against leader
- Palestinian finds Facebook bug, hacks CEO's page
- The Calling's singer says was attacked in Michigan
- Turkey presses Egypt for release of journalist
- USAF: B-1B bomber crashes in Montana
- Canadian PM to suspend Parliament until October
- Aretha Franklin not attending baseball luncheon
- Nigeria military: Extremist leader may be dead
- FIFA upbeat as 2014 WCup tickets set to go on sale
- Ecuador leader may insist on digital-only dailies
- Maynard's novel revisits '80s serial killer case
- Actor Lee Thompson Young found dead at age 29
- Corn climbs on forecast for dry weather
- A look at the Pistorius case after his indictment
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- Stocks move lower, despite strength in tech
- Ashes of Richie Havens scattered at Woodstock site
- Oil falls near $107 a barrel
- Reports: Cherundolo to undergo knee surgery again
- Mexican left presents mild oil reform
- Guam senator proposes pay raises in new budget
- Cannes hits highlight New York Film Fest lineup
- Norwegian Standings, SOC
- Norwegian Results, SOC
- Book review: 'Night Film' is gothic thriller
- More arrests expected in US counterfeit art fraud
- Rayo wins 3-0 over promoted Elche in Spain
- Police: Man found dead at Newton-John's US home
- Injured Juve midfielder Marchisio out for 1 month
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Emirates grabs 2-1 lead over Luna Rossa
- UN chief alarmed at excessive force used in Egypt
- Rayo wins 3-0 over promoted Elche in Spain
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Fed says big banks must improve financial cushions
- Stock market down for a fourth day in a row
- Beatrice Kozera, girl in Kerouac book, dies at 92
- Author-critic Albert Murray dead at 97
- Mexico vigilante group demands gov free 44 members
- Greek Standings, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Greek Results, SOC
- Greek Standings, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- US: Deadly limo fire due to mechanical problems
- Lawsuits filed for information on Flight 800 crash
- Zumba is creating a new fan base for Latin stars
- FIFA upbeat as 2014 WCup tickets set to go on sale
- Hedge fund titan Phil Falcone to settle with SEC
- Arellano Felix drug cartel leader gets 15 years
- Village bloodbath highlights Egypt's new agony
- US: Deadly limo fire due to mechanical problems
- Author-critic Albert Murray dead at 97
- Sizzling Man City thrashes Newcastle 4-0
- BC-TEN--Winston-Salem Open Results, TEN
- Village bloodbath highlights Egypt's new agony
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- Swedish Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Valcke: Sao Paulo ready to host World Cup opener
- Long isolated Mashco-Piro Indians appear in Peru
- Rates mixed at weekly US Treasury auction
- Paraguay sends troops to north after rebel attack
- Sizzling Man City thrashes Newcastle 4-0
- Judge says Fort Hood suspect should use lawyers
- Egypt's devastating museum looting latest casualty
- Publisher, superstore chain resolve book dispute
- Defense: Ohio kidnapper fits profile of sociopath
- Obama urges regulators to enact Wall Street rules
- Stephens wins in first round of New Haven Open
- Rimini Street Wins Three Prestigious Stevie Awards for Outstanding Customer Service, Support and Human Resources in 2013 Interna
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- California seeks judge's OK to force-feed inmates
- Suspect in Fort Hood shootings breaks silence
- Federer seeded 7th at US Open; Djokovic No. 1 man
- 'Lee Daniels' The Butler' opens atop box office
- Peter Sagan wins 1st stage of USA Pro Challenge
- Official: Jamaica must curb police killings
- Guardian chief: UK spies shredded newsroom disks
- Kiwi player Jesse Ryder gets 6-months doping ban
- Pardew: Arsenal showed disrespect over Cabaye bid
- Mexico protests hooligan-sailor fight in Poland
- Police: Australian player target of random killing
- Guardian chief: UK had newspaper disks destroyed
- Kiwi player Jesse Ryder gets 6-months doping ban
- Pardew: Arsenal showed disrespect over Cabaye bid
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Pujols out for the season with foot injury
- UN condemns hatred, violence against gays in Haiti
- UN rights chief challenges US and Israel on drones
- Dick Van Dyke uninjured after car fire on freeway
- Police: Crime uptick in area of Jamaica capital
- Team New Zealand grabs 2-1 lead over Luna Rossa
- Officials: Brotherhood's supreme leader detained
- House chairman rejects 'special' citizenship path
- Tuesday, August 27
- Briton's family sees progress in seeking damages
- Taiwan shares open marginally lower
- All Blacks down to 4th-choice flyhalf vs Wallabies
- All Blacks down to 4th-choice flyhalf vs Wallabies
- New Zealand announces details of power company IPO
- Kellan Lutz of 'Twilight' unveils new fashion line
- Zumba is creating a new fan base for Latin stars
- Toshiba Launches 7,278rpm 2.5-inch HDD Series with 7mm Height
- Brazilian player criticized for photo of kiss
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Wozniacki, Stephens reach 2nd round at New Haven
- Federer seeded 7th at US Open; Djokovic No. 1 man
- Taiwan IC output expected to grow over 14% in 2013
- A-Rod & Yankees: Foes for 21 hours, allies for 3
- Fight Schedule
- New Zealand imposes mortgage lending restrictions
- Ready for anchovies to move into the mainstream?
- Hon Hai shares up on Apple shipment report
- Taiwan issues sea warning for Tropical Storm Trami
- Wozniacki, Stephens reach 2nd round at New Haven
- Taiwanese IELTS test scores remain 2nd highest in Asia
- Former Pakistan army chief charged in Bhutto death
- AL Capsules
- NL Capsules
- Boat carrying 105 passengers sinks in Indian Ocean
- Taiwan to donate three patrol boats to The Gambia
- Mubarak casts shadow over US policy in Egypt
- Boat carrying 105 passengers sinks in Indian Ocean
- Judge bars most motive evidence in Fort Hood trial
- Boat carrying 105 passengers sinks in Indian Ocean
- Stosur, Tomic to team at Hopman Cup
- Creditors file objections to Detroit bankruptcy
- German visitor bitten by shark is on life support
- Isner, Berdych pull out of Winston-Salem Open
- New leak from storage tank at Japan nuke plant
- Sentencing begins Tuesday in Afghan massacre case
- Thai badminton star sets off to smashing success
- McMeniman out of Rugby Championships
- Asia stocks fall as focus stays on US central bank
- Taiwan shares close down 0.85%
- Oil below $107 as Fed policy signal awaited
- Judge to deliberate in Manning court-martial
- AL Capsules
- NL Capsules
- China orders more testing of New Zealand milk
- Judge to deliberate in Manning court-martial
- MONDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- MONDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Americas Digest
- Source: Jennifer Lopez deal with 'Idol' imminent
- Asian News Digest, AS
- President arrives in Los Angeles on transit stop
- Hyundai labor union to strike for 4 hours
- Jon Lester shuts down Giants as Red Sox win 7-0
- Warsaw Uprising brought to stunning life in movie
- Taiwan issues sea warning for Tropical Storm Trami (update)
- Ma's stay in St. Kitts and Nevis casts spotlight on solar power
- Floods cover more than half of Philippine capital
- Palestinian killed in clash with Israeli soldiers
- Egypt arrests Brotherhood's spiritual leader
- Taiwanese IELTS test scores remain 2nd highest in Asia (update)
- Property sector hit by tax concerns
- Archaeologists race to save Gaza's ancient ruins
- Burkina Faso health minister visits Taiwan
- Chinese tourists sustain minor injuries in bus accident
- Archaeologists race to save Gaza's ancient ruins
- Glencore profit hit by $7.6 billion Xstrata charge
- Your Top Plays for Today
- CAS aims to give Troicki verdict within 4 months
- Canberra Raiders fire NRL coach Furner
- Japan puts troops on display, says role to grow
- Canberra Raiders fire NRL coach Furner
- 3 killed in central China bus stabbings
- Ousted China leader's trial caps dramatic downfall
- Cambodia court begins review of voting complaints
- Local bourse ends below 7,900 points; Hon Hai resilient
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Ousted China leader's trial caps dramatic downfall
- Police: Australian player killed by 'bored' teens
- Iran Foreign Ministry to handle nuclear talks
- Singapore church told to pay over adultery firing
- Syrian Kurds battle al-Qaida-linked rebel faction
- Iran Foreign Ministry to handle nuclear talks
- Versace plans hotel in Asian gambling hub Macau
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- 1st portraits of Prince George are a family affair
- Despite Egypt's turmoil, Qatar sends gas shipment
- Economic Daily News: Taiwan needs industrial transformation plan
- Fire-setting professor faces 3-18 years in prison
- Animal rights group urges closer supervision of animal testing
- Government on alert ahead of Tropical Storm Trami
- Mozambique plans for vote despite boycott threat
- BHP annual profit down 30 percent to $10.9 billion
- 4 suspected militants killed in Russia's Dagestan
- Adlington's 4 Olympic medals found after burglary
- AP names Kennedy news director for South Asia
- Taiwan seeks to rectify Russian visa application issue
- Euskaltel Euskadi to shut down after 2013 season
- Taiwan working to recruit more soldiers
- Taiwan's handheld device output down over 20% in Q2 annually
- UK man jailed for making fake bomb detectors
- Afellay to have surgery on chronic muscle injury
- Turkey: Israel behind Egyptian leader's ouster
- 86 Muslim Rohingya escape from Thai detention
- Doctor details Boston Marathon suspect's injuries
- International Youth program teaches the world about Taiwan
- Taiwan not yet decided on rabies research on dogs: COA
- Taiwan unveils first home-grown bi-color sweet corn
- China's CNOOC says 1H profit rises after Nexen buy
- Swedish museum to recover lost scientific artifact
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1110 GMT, AP
- KMT will not endorse DPP-initiated Constitutional amendment draft
- Dead Taiwanese fishermens' families seek Indonesian apology
- Key events in Egypt's uprising and unrest
- Pistorius, Steenkamp family reps 'talking'
- Officials: Egyptian reporter killed at checkpoint
- Cross-strait ties in state of delicate equilibrium: President Ma
- Virginity test proposed for Indonesian students
- UK defends detention of journalist's partner
- Russian female runners: Kisses not a protest
- Home Depot 2Q results top Street, 2013 outlook up
- Keelung expects Rubber Duck visit to generate NT$1 billion
- Best Buy 2Q net income rises on cost-cutting
- EU bans fish from Faeroe Isles in spat over stocks
- CAS to give Metalist Kharkiv verdict next week
- MHL Consortium Announces New Specification with Major Advancements for Mobile and Consumer Electronics Connectivity
- US stock futures rise after 4-day sell-off
- Land warning issued for Tropical Storm Trami
- Taiwanese skipper, engineer murdered by Indonesian crew: CGA
- Czech police shot dead captor
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Jordan's king warns of sectarian 'destruction'
- ABC, CBS news gaining with different approaches
- Red Dot Design Museum to open in Taipei next week
- UCI reports no doping cases from Tour de France
- India scrambles to halt rupee slide
- UK prosecutors charge Daily Mirror, Sun reporters
- U.S. Congresswoman Chu visits Taiwan
- Rights group urges Gaza's Hamas to halt executions
- Insane Clown Posse feels qualified to do FUSE show
- Faulkner, Starc in Australia team for Ashes finale
- AIT chairman lauds improved Taiwan-U.S. ties
- Land warning issued for Tropical Storm Trami (update)
- New rule: Police clearance required for foreign fishery workers
- Traffic disruption expected as Trami lashes northern Taiwan
- Barnes & Noble 1Q loss widens; Riggio ends offer
- Review: 'Mortal Instruments' album intoxicating
- Spanish judge wants to question track security
- Barnes & Noble 1Q loss widens; Riggio ends offer
- Briton's family sees progress in seeking damages
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Final book in Alan Gregory series disappoints
- Zimbabwe court throws out election-rigging case
- US judge approves force-feeding California inmates
- Turkish journalist kept in custody in Egypt
- Closures announced as storm approaches
- Year after ruler dies, Ethiopia sees little change
- Stocks open mixed on Wall Street
- US senator will renounce Canadian citizenship
- Review: New TiVo delivers for avid TV viewers
- Pat McQuaid: Candidacy meets UCI election rules
- Pet monkey returned to adoptive family in Brazil
- Fans mass for One Direction movie premiere
- Talk of the Day -- Yen depreciation fuels Japan tourism boom
- Man behind Taiwan's 1st underground railway honored
- Ally to pay US gov't $5.2B for preferred stock
- Kodak seeks court approval for reorganization plan
- Netflix strikes movie deal with Weinstein Co.
- Best-selling author Elmore Leonard dies at 87
- Afghanistan hosts friendly after 10-year absence
- Suicide bomber kills 3 in eastern Afghanistan
- Review: Hurwitz delivers exciting 'Tell No Lies'
- Stock market to close Wednesday as storm approaches
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1430 GMT
- AP Global Football 10,ADVISORY, SOC
- Stocks edge higher for first time in four days
- Go For the Food: Pasties in Butte, Mont.
- Suicide bomber kills 3 in eastern Afghanistan
- Van Persie tops player poll, Barcelona top team
- High demand as World Cup ticket sales begin
- Explosion injures 8 in boathouse at US Navy base
- Spotify's Top 10 most streamed tracks
- Van Persie tops player poll, Barcelona top team
- Farm to facial, guys welcome and other spa trends
- Antinuke forces to rally in song Saturday
- Tropical Storm Trami lashes Taiwan
- Dapu activists advocate massive surrender
- Telescope captures dramatic moment of starbirth
- Spotify's Top 10 most viral tracks
- Journalist invited to appear at Brazil Congress
- FA charges Palace manager Holloway with misconduct
- Czech Republic to hold snap election
- New Haiti airline to fly to Turks and Caicos
- Mexico teachers, police clash outside congress
- US stocks rise, breaking a four-day losing streak
- Colombian rebels urge commission on war's victims
- High demand as World Cup ticket sales begin
- Senate aide: US military aid to Egypt has stopped
- German finance minister: Greece will need more aid
- Guyana's embattled minister to lead ruling party
- TiVo refreshes lineup with 6-tuner Roamio DVRs
- Puerto Rico's unemployment rate inches up
- Look out litterbugs, Rio starts Zero Trash program
- European broadcasters pull plug on Greek pirate TV
- AP Global Football 10 Quotebox
- UN: Syrian government and opposition use torture
- Intruder breaks into German chancellor's jet
- 'Free at last,' Mandela said, quoting King
- Key events in life of indicted Pakistani ex-leader
- Dad of Chechen shot in US meets with prosecutor
- Key events in life of indicted Pakistani ex-leader
- Champions League Results, SOC
- Tunisian activist quits feminist group Femen
- Kazakhstanis close in on Champions League spot
- Prosecutors to attack Pistorius' story, character
- Top female drug trafficker returned to Mexico
- Prosecutors to attack Pistorius' story, character
- BC-TEN--New Haven Open at Yale Results, TEN
- Lebanon charges 13 in case of Turks' kidnapping
- Conn. clerk injured in David Hasselhoff sign theft
- Astronaut recounts near-drowning on spacewalk
- Official: Suspect in custody at US school
- Arsenal's Oxlade-Chamberlain out for 6 weeks
- Court affirms bomb plot soldier's life sentence
- Germany chancellor visits former Nazi camp Dachau
- US condemns Turkish PM's comments on Israel
- For investors, Haiti remains a tough environment
- Aretha Franklin says she's 85 percent healed
- Kerber upset by Vesnina in New Haven Open
- Fire near Yosemite Nat'l Park expands, park open
- Germany chancellor visits former Nazi camp Dachau
- For investors, Haiti remains a tough environment
- Toronto cop facing murder charges freed on bail
- 9/11 defendant: US withholds food at Guantanamo
- Corn falls after predictions of large crops
- Car bombings kill 10 in southern Iraqi cities
- BC-TEN--Winston-Salem Open Results, TEN
- Al-Jazeera America debuts as newest news network
- Andean farmers freeze-dry spuds the ancient way
- Dempster suspended 5 games for hitting A-Rod
- Attacks in Hezbollah area test supporters' resolve
- Sony's PlayStation 4 to launch on Nov. 15 in US
- Netflix of video games: Twitch coming to PS4
- Authorities: Princess sold alcohol at cockfights
- Ex-Somali colonel told to pay $15M in torture case
- Oil drops 2 percent as Fed policy signal awaited
- Corn falls after encouraging crop inspections
- Gunmen kill several police officers in Nigeria
- Netflix of video games: Twitch coming to PS4
- Sen. Cruz shrugs off Canadian citizenship
- Authorities: Princess sold alcohol at cockfights
- Stocks edge mostly higher after 4 days of declines
- Brazil asks FIFA, hotels to lower World Cup prices
- Review: In 'World's End,' one hilarious apocalypse
- Coroner details journalist Michael Hastings' death
- UN chief proposes reduction in force in Haiti
- Guam gov threatens veto of Senate budget
- Mexico drops growth forecast amid economy slowdown
- 3 dead, 5 wounded in shooting in southern Germany
- Mexico rights panel urges probe in news killings
- Latin American leaders and their love of Twitter
- Latin American leaders and their love of Twitter
- Champions League Results, SOC
- TV mogul Simon Cowell says he'll be a dad
- Trial starts for US man accused of shooting baby
- Al-Jazeera America debuts as newest news network
- Weapons seized in Central African Republic
- English Summaries, SOC
- Chile ex-army chief admits handing child to nuns
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- After 'Smash' crash, songwriters savor success
- Trial starts for US teen accused of shooting baby
- Sierra Leone soldiers held in suspected 'mutiny'
- Kvitova advances, Kerber upset in New Haven Open
- Furniture designer Charles Pollock dies in NY fire
- Puerto Rico to build $54M water treatment plant
- US reopens US Embassy in Yemen
- Documents detail CIA's role in 1953 coup in Iran
- Documents detail CIA's role in 1953 coup in Iran
- 2 British women heading to jail to await trial
- Katy Perry to close iTunes Festival in London
- Premier: BVI to comply with US tax evasion law
- Katy Perry to close iTunes Festival in London
- Brazil tells FIFA that Amazon venue will be ready
- Hawaii to study tiger sharks amid spike in attacks
- India's leader to visit White House in September
- 'The Sims 4' adds emotional, multitasking Sims
- Jury finds California man guilty of 4 killings
- Dempster suspended 5 games for hitting A-Rod
- EVault Announces Strategic Partnership With Memory World
- Press group slams killing of Guatemala journalist
- Wednesday, August 28
- Media in Egypt stoke the heat _ and now feel it
- Kvitova advances, Kerber upset at New Haven Open
- Cleveland Indians release Daisuke Matsuzaka
- Chinese ships depart for rare drills with US Navy
- Allied World Asia-Pacific Launches Executive Forcefield
- Vietnam sentences Thai to death for drug smuggling
- Fire near Yosemite Nat'l Park expands, park open
- Taoyuan, Hsinchu announce school, office closures
- Vietnam sentences Thai to death for drug smuggling
- Miaoli, Taichung announce school, office closures
- NYC wedding witness needed? Photogs say, 'I will'
- AL Capsules
- NL Capsules
- 3 dead, 10 injured by ammonia leak in south Mexico
- Military ready to provide rescue assistance as storm nears
- Results of overseas trip better than expected: president
- No. 2 seed Seppi upset at Winston-Salem Open
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings, BKL
- Severe Tropical Storm Trami heads for Taiwan
- EOC Limited: Completion of Sale of FPSO Entities to Perisai
- 2 alleged Canadian fraudsters arrested in Thailand
- Defense expected to begin in Fort Hood trial
- Manning sentence expected Wednesday
- Al-Jazeera America debuts as newest news network
- Museums, parks closed, festivals suspended over storm threat
- Heavy rain forecast as Tropical Storm Trami lashes Taiwan
- Taiwan's balance of payments likely to post surplus in H2
- At least 16 killed in Indonesia church bus crash
- Dempsey: Syrian rebels wouldn't back US interests
- US envoy concerned over Bangladesh contempt filing
- LA beats Cartagines in CONCACAF Champions League
- At least 16 killed in Indonesia church bus crash
- Asia stock markets choppy as focus remains on Fed
- Delle Donne returns, leads Sky past Mystics 79-73
- Afghan massacre victim takes stand, curses gunman
- Egyptian authorities arrest 2 Islamist figures
- TUESDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- 21 killed in northwest China flash flood
- US weighs pros, cons of cutting some aid to Egypt
- Greek state broadcaster resumes news programing
- Radioactive water leaks at Japanese nuclear plant
- Death of Australian leads to charges against 3
- Oil extends losses below $105 per barrel
- Elekta's Versa HD System Now Features Automated Breath Hold Gating for Improved Breast and Lung Radiotherapy
- Greek state broadcaster resumes news programing
- 21 killed in northwest China flash flood
- Asustek completes share buyback ahead of schedule
- Americas Digest
- Greek state broadcaster resumes news programing
- Changhua, Nantou the latest to announce school, office closures
- Taiwan's economic outlook positive on improving indicators
- Taiwanese students to promote cultural exchanges in Africa
- Syrian opposition claims 'poisonous gas' attack
- Heineken 1H profits fall on lower sales volumes
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Toshiba Launches Brushless Motor Pre-Driver IC for Automotive Applications
- Europe weighs on Carlsberg's Q2 profit
- Greenpeace denied entry to Russian Arctic
- Greenpeace denied entry to Russian Arctic
- Taipei Comic Exhibition visitors, revenues reach new highs
- Malaysia Airlines reports quarterly loss
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0715 GMT, AP
- China Telecom profit rises after it offers iPhone
- Malaysia Airlines reports quarterly loss
- 8 Chinese athletes found doping pre-national games
- Global rate volatility could slow Taiwan's corporate bond growth
- Tobacco brands slip into Myanmar without fanfare
- Australian opposition leader fights sexist image
- Much-delayed ice show tries again in Haiti
- Stubbs' HR powers Indians past Angels 4-1 in 14th
- Tobacco brands slip into Myanmar without fanfare
- AL Capsules
- TUESDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Economic Daily News: Action needed now to fix fiscal gap
- Your Top Plays for Today
- ACLU: Muslims face more scrutiny for citizenship
- California professor pleads for leniency in arsons
- Team doctor alleges "ludicrous" use of supplements
- Israel monastery defaced in apparent political act
- Liverpool acquires Cissokho on loan from Valencia
- Vestas appoints new CEO amid mounting losses
- ROC envoy to U.S. stands in for Ma in meeting with expat group
- 5 things to know about the Italian league
- Bus plunges into ravine near Malaysian resort
- Anti-superstition activist gunned down in India
- 5 things to know about AC Milan
- Pakistan accuses Indian troops of killing soldier
- Ministers weigh EU aid, policy on Egypt
- 5 Things To Know about Juventus
- US sanctions Islamic school in Pakistan
- Talk of the Day -- Similar cases, different treatment?
- UAE journalist offers bounty on Islamist leaders
- Afghan attorney general denies being fired
- Lehmann urges Australia fans to make Broad cry
- Bo's fans, gov't critics vent outside China court
- ECB official heads to Athens amid talk of more aid
- Hamilton's title bid resumes at Belgian GP
- Australia wins toss, bats in 5th test vs. England
- Ma inspects disaster response center on return to Taiwan
- Storm results in flight disruptions in Taiwan
- Taiwan's elderly 'Grandriders' start coastline ride in U.S.
- Rare polio outbreak spreads to Israel's north
- Japanese judo federation appoints new chairman
- Low-end, mid-range smartphones forecast to drive sector's growth
- Bare chests add color to Austrian election race
- TV panel prices fall in 2nd half of August
- Indian government backs IOC over ethics guidelines
- Bulgarians apologize for Soviet-led invasion
- Portugal raises $1.34 billion amid recovery hopes
- Taipei, Keelung, New Taipei to decide by 8 p.m. on further closure
- Storm results in flight disruptions in Taiwan (update)
- 'Grandrider' tour in Taiwan draws more international bikers
- Doctor cries foul over penalty for HIV transplant case
- Indonesia arrests 8 more suspected militants
- Lloyds sells German life insurance unit
- Heptagon Ships One Billion Units
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Lloyds sells German life insurance unit
- Del Bosque not concerned by Casillas' benching
- Malaysia cuts 2013 growth forecast
- UK to raise Syria chemical weapons claim at UN
- Who's who in China's Bo Xilai political scandal
- Lowe's rides housing recovery to higher 2Q profit
- Facebook aims to get more of world's people online
- Investment Commission allays fears of 'investor immigrants'
- Former Romania captain Stefanescu dies at 62
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Swiss Cycling withdraws McQuaid's UCI nomination
- Asian Champions League Glance, SOC
- Asian Champions League Results, SOC
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Bloomberg Releases Report Following Client Data Review
- UN says flow of Syrian refugees to Jordan eases
- China-Bo Xilai,Advisory, AS
- US-based Canadian mountain jumper dies in Italy
- School shooting suspect said he was off medication
- US judge allows taping of Snooki MTV series
- Cameroon shuts border with C. African Republic
- Israel says Arab citizen joined Syrian rebels
- Swedish anti-mining activists scuffle with police
- England vs. Australia Scores
- Six Indonesians detained over Taiwanese fishermen's deaths
- Thai police seize 14 elephants with fake IDs
- Watson hits 80 not out as Australia races to 112-1
- Watson hits 80 not out as Australia races to 112-1
- Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso breaks foot
- England vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Yunlin County devoted to `green' paper publications
- `Homeless' robot from Germany roaming Taiwan streets
- Group finds movies lag behind TV in LGBT roles
- US futures fall ahead of release of Fed minutes
- Kia recalls some SUVs; front axle can fail
- Greek bear NGO rebuffs extreme rightists' cash
- Egypt court orders release of Mubarak
- Jazz legend Marian McPartland dies in US
- Al Shabab, Kashiwa draw in Asian Champions League
- Palestinians warn of UN move over settlements
- Germany: deadly shooting followed fraud dispute
- Regular hours for Thursday in most of Taiwan as storm passes
- UK govt ordered official to stem Guardian leaks
- Floods in Pakistan from monsoon rains kill 139
- Egypt court orders release of Mubarak
- 90,000 missing after S. Sudan violence, says group
- Last secret Nixon tapes to be released
- Bloomberg puts in place new trader info safeguards
- American Mardy Fish withdraws from US Open
- Bloomberg puts in place new trader info safeguards
- ZTE Forecasts Profit in First Nine Months of 2013 in Earnings Rebound
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- American Mardy Fish withdraws from US Open
- Sri Lanka groups want UN to inquire about killings
- Big Sean finds spotlight by staying out of it
- Regular hours for Thursday in most of Taiwan (update)
- Stocks slip in early trading ahead of Fed minutes
- Jordan's king swears in 13 new Cabinet ministers
- Jury: Dortmund has the best designed shirt
- US home sales hit 5.39M in July, highest since '09
- Yunlin eyes new rural housing designs with workshop
- Drake to perform at MTV awards; Swift to attend
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1430 GMT
- Stocks fall ahead of Fed meeting minutes
- Iran says refugees from 2009 protests may return
- Colombia doubles size of Amazon reserve
- Regular hours Thursday for most of Taiwan (update 2)
- Smoke fills Paris sky after fire in tourist area
- One Direction's Malik engages to Perrie Edwards
- Israeli links Turkish leader to Nazi propagandist
- Tropical Storm Trami leaves 9 injured, thousands without power
- Angry Chinese bus driver hits and injures 27
- One Direction's Malik engaged to Perrie Edwards
- A look at Bradley Manning's trial in US
- US home sales hit 5.39M in July, highest since '09
- Somali gunmen wound Swedish woman, kill translator
- Hamburg temporarily suspends 2 players
- William Lai: Tainan underground rail is not like Dapu
- MND denies slighting Army in promotions
- AP PHOTOS: Images of Manning through his trial
- Oil down after supply report; Fed minutes eyed
- Myanmar mob swarms car of UN rights envoy
- Court: Apartheid suits vs. US companies barred
- Iranian envoy to UN nuke organization replaced
- French police arrest Pink Panther prison escapee
- US crude oil supplies fall by 1.4 million barrels
- Congressmen fail to open probe on WCup corruption
- Court: Apartheid suits vs. US companies barred
- US designates West African as terrorist
- Past US leaker calls Manning a 'casualty' of war
- Stocks slip in midday trading ahead of Fed minutes
- Suspect's family wants DNA test on kidnapped teen
- Players warned of moves to Cyprus, Greece, Turkey
- Elmander joins Norwich on season-long loan
- Rapper DMX arrested again in US
- Review: 'You're Next' improves as cast dies
- US issues advisory for Cuba over cholera cases
- Civil rights includes gays 50 years after march
- US 'deeply concerned' by Syria 'toxic gas' claim
- Maicon, Ramires back in Brazil team for friendlies
- 12 dead in violence in C. African Republic capital
- Key events in rule, trial of Egypt's Hosni Mubarak
- UN to hold emergency meeting on Syria attack
- Cameroon rally targets suspected gay bars
- Judge refuses to declare missing bricklayer dead
- More Mexicans sign up to learn Chinese
- Maicon, Ramires back in Brazil team for friendlies
- Mali president-elect vows national reconciliation
- Cameroon rally targets suspected gay bars
- Militants kill Yemen intelligence official, son
- US seeks 15 years for imam in Taliban case
- Woods has stiff neck and back from hotel bed
- James Franco gets artsy with Ovation channel
- Puerto Ricans charged with Social Security fraud
- BC-TEN--Winston-Salem Open Results, TEN
- Russia questions claims on Syria toxic gas attack
- Biden cancels fundraiser, stays with son in Texas
- BC-TEN--New Haven Open at Yale Results, TEN
- Guam schools receive faster internet connection
- Ski jumper Hendrickson injures knee in training
- Ex-teen star Cassidy charged with drunk driving
- Asian Champions League Results, SOC
- WikiLeaks founder calls for Manning's release
- Fed seems on track to slow bond buys by year's end
- Cuban hurdler Ortega defects after Russia worlds
- Study: MERS virus match seen in Saudi Arabian bat
- Defense attorney: Manning tried 'cheering me up'
- Fed seems on track to slow bond buys by year's end
- Stocks fall as Fed sticks with wind-down plan
- Farmer protests roil Colombia
- Google and NFL meet; Sunday Ticket up for grabs?
- LAN fighting eviction from Argentine airport
- Malaga defender Weligton out 2 months with injury
- Salzburg loses bid for Champions League reprieve
- St Lucia PM: US suspends assistance to police
- Sid Bernstein, who brought Beatles to NYC, dies
- Hasselhoff saddened by wounding of US clerk
- Manning pardon would be judged 'like any other'
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Fox News confirms firing of top network adviser
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks
- Josh Duhamel loves Fergie's lady lumps
- Sid Bernstein, who brought Beatles to NYC, dies
- 5 US institutions to share meteorite pieces
- Woman charged after flight diverts to Anchorage
- Springboks unchanged for test in Argentina
- Top seed Sara Errani falls at New Haven Open
- NSA collected thousands of US communications
- Amnesiac man found at Calif. motel moves to Sweden
- Querrey edges Nieminen in Winston-Salem Open
- NSA collected thousands of US communications
- Former United employee made bomb threats
- Review: 'Mortal Instruments' a monster mash
- Springboks unchanged for test in Argentina
- School bus crashes in US, several children hurt
- Death toll in Mexico ammonia leak rises to 7
- All Blacks pick Taylor at flyhalf vs Wallabies
- Valcke hopes for changes in WCup bidding process
- Google's startup brings sightseeing app to Glass
- Soybeans gain on outlook for dry weather
- WADA: Allegations by ex-Jamaica official 'serious'
- For Woods, still some work to do this year
- Stocks slide as Fed sticks with wind-down plan
- All Blacks pick Taylor at flyhalf vs Wallabies
- Fed minutes often causes stock market volatility
- Hewlett-Packard turns 3Q profit but revenue falls
- Heads roll after inmates escape Argentine prison
- Arsenal hammers Fenerbahce 3-0 in Champs League
- Kiwis take 3-1 lead in Louis Vuitton Cup finals
- Puerto Rico to lease farmland to boost production
- Champions League Results, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- News Summary: Dow sinks for a sixth day
- Ivanovic heads Chelsea to 2-1 victory over Villa
- Top seed Sara Errani falls at New Haven Open
- Jurors shown crime scene photos in temple slayings
- Manning's family saddened by 35-year sentence
- Police: US school suspect had nearly 500 rounds
- Ivanovic heads Chelsea to 2-1 victory over Villa
- Manning to serve sentence at famous Leavenworth
- Mourinho: No new Rooney bid before United game
- Dr. Oz, union plumber aid injured British tourist
- A look at prison sentences for other media leakers
- Report: US household income below end-of-recession
- Kiwis take 4-1 lead in Louis Vuitton Cup finals
- Lawyer: Guards gave '50 Shades' to Gitmo prisoner
- Costa Rican man who killed US teen gets new trial
- A new video for 'bubble boy' Ben Crane
- Manning case unlikely to affect other leak probes
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 2200 GMT
- Manning case unlikely to affect other leak probes
- Hasan: 'Illegal war' provoked Fort Hood rampage
- Uneasy partners Japan, SKorea join US air drills
- Uneasy partners Japan, SKorea join US air drills
- Release of some NSA docs in response to lawsuit
- US issues advisory for Cuba over cholera cases
- LAN fighting eviction from Argentine airport
- German woman who lost arm to shark in Maui dies
- Neymar gives Barcelona 1-1 at Atletico, Messi hurt
- Messi hurts left thigh in 1-1 draw at Atletico
- Kiwis take 4-1 lead in Louis Vuitton Cup finals
- GLAAD finds movies lag behind TV in LGBT roles
- Text of Bradley Manning's letter to president
- Judge delays sentencing US professor on arsons
- NASA recycles spacecraft to search for asteroids
- Positive HIV test prompts porn moratorium proposal
- Former astronaut C. Gordon Fullerton dies
- Suzuki gets 4,000th hit between MLB and Japan
- Alex Rodriguez puts an end to non-baseball talk
- Source: Sharapova withdraws from US Open
- HIV test prompts proposal for porn film moratorium
- Ex-Vagos member gets 7 years in NV casino shootout
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Chris Paul elected president of NBA players union
- Thursday, August 29
- China opens trial of ousted politician Bo Xilai
- Ko, Hull paired together in Canada
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Maria Sharapova withdraws from US Open
- For Woods, still some work to do this year
- Fourth man pleads guilty in border agent shooting
- China opens trial of ousted politician Bo Xilai
- Chris Paul elected president of NBA players union
- Suzuki gets 4,000th hit between MLB and Japan
- Lunn to leave European tour for executive job
- Mexico teachers block lawmakers from Congress
- Toshiba Manufacturing Facilities Win Major Japan Management Association GOOD FACTORY AWARDs
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-UNOH 200 Results
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- NASCAR Camping World Truck-UNOH 200 Results
- Tennis Australia chief executive quits
- Survey shows China manufacturing slump stabilizing
- Taiwan jobless rate up to 4.25% in July
- NZ opposition leader quits ahead of '14 elections
- Bangkok court to decide fate of 2 Iranians
- Photographer sues Kanye West over LAX scuffle
- Rescuers try to help pets that need each other
- Peru town buries bishop with town square service
- Apple Daily: Taiwan should be cautious on China opposition to arms
- Over 1,000 evacuated as precaution during storm: Defense Ministry
- Chile ex-army chief quits electoral post
- Tentative deal in San Diego mayor harassment suit
- New Zealand law change bolsters spy agency powers
- Tentative deal in San Diego mayor harassment suit
- Chile OK's extradition of Argentine judge
- Weather bureau lifts land, sea warning for Trami
- Chile OK's extradition of Argentine judge
- MediaTek shares resilient on alliance with Facebook
- Not-so-roughing-it: Glamorous 'camping' in NYC
- Apple's grip on China tablet market loosens
- Metallica to headline at the Apollo
- Jury could deliberate in Fort Hood case Friday
- AL Capsules
- Suzuki gets 4,000th hit in Yankees win
- NSA reveals more secrets after court order
- National League Standings
- National League Leaders
- Fresh flyhalves hold key to Bledisloe clash
- Tourism Bureau seeks Southeast Asian language speakers
- U.S.-China panel will not discuss Taiwan arms sales: Pentagon
- NL Capsules
- Jurors hear of conflicting sides of soldier Bales
- Uneasy partners SKorea, Japan join US air drills
- Fresh flyhalves hold key to Bledisloe clash
- For leak, Bradley Manning gets stiffest punishment
- Taiwan shares close down 0.23%
- Weak growth predicted to continue in Q3 for Taiwan laptop makers
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Thai Gorilla Pulp Says Thailand Is a Home for the Innovation for Non-Tree Pulp
- Asia stocks sink as Fed hints at stimulus phaseout
- Americas Digest
- New Zealand envoy assures China of food standards
- Major League Soccer Standings
- Japan offers sympathy to Taiwan after tropical storm
- Oil stays below $104 despite China factory growth
- Thai court convicts 2 Iranians in bomb plot
- New Zealand envoy assures China of food standards
- Taiwan jobless rate up to 4.25% in July (update)
- Heyward hit in jaw, Braves beat Mets 4-1 in 10
- Real Salt Lake pulls to 3-3 draw against Timbers
- Egypt's Mubarak to be put under house arrest
- Refugees seek haven in Ukraine _ find misery
- Egypt's Mubarak to be put under house arrest
- Myanmar rejects UN rights envoy's claim of attack
- Ousted China politician denies taking bribes
- Israeli minister says Syria used chemical weapons
- What's making the floods worse in Manila?
- Your Top Plays for Today
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0700 GMT, AP
- -AP Europe News Digest at 0700 GMT, AP
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Ahold profit falls after unit disposal; sales rise
- Wallaby winger avoids conviction on assault charge
- What's making the floods worse in Manila?
- Taiwanese man gets suspended sentence for spying for China
- Local bourse recoups part of losses on bargain hunting
- Acer provides education cloud for Thai university
- U.S. promises to continue arms sales to Taiwan: foreign ministry
- Syrian forces bomb area of alleged chemical attack
- McIlroy hopes for a late start to his season
- Storm lashes China after killing 17 in Philippines
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Malaysia gov't wins right to appeal 'Allah' case
- China-Bo Xilai,Advisory, AS
- Copenhagen fires Jacobs, Solbakken returns
- Slovakia, Sweden's representatives to Taiwan assume duties
- UK officials strike deal to compensate consumers
- 'Boyfriend Tracker' app raises stir in Brazil
- Test-tube babies: A simpler, cheaper technique?
- UN committee says Australia must release refugees
- Israel: Official's Japan comments 'unacceptable'
- Malaysia gov't wins right to appeal 'Allah' case
- Test-tube babies: A simpler, cheaper technique?
- Turkey says Syria used chemical weapons
- Cabinet approves 2014 budget plan
- China Airlines, China Southern up weekly Taoyuan-Urumqi flights
- Top eurozone official: Greece rethink in 2014
- China flight delays show military grip on airspace
- Corporate Social Responsibility Weekly Recap (August 14, 2013
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- France: Force an option in Syria
- US Institute: Iran asphalts possible nuke site
- Sexual minorities march in Nepal to demand rights
- Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts and Conrad Hotels & Resorts Launch In-Room and Online Magazines for Global Luxury Travelers
- Group: Egypt's churches targeted in attacks
- PetroChina 1H profit rises on increased production
- Military presents musical in memory of historic battle with China
- Ma to mark key battle anniversary in Kinmen
- Turkey says US criticism of leader unacceptable
- Mali jihadist group expands, vows attacks in Egypt
- H1 average real monthly salary in Taiwan falls to 4-year low
- Russia defends anti-gay law in letter to IOC
- The Guardian paper goes to court over seized items
- United, Chelsea meet in battle of heavyweights
- Arsenal manager Wenger ends chase for Luis Suarez
- UN rights inquiry aims to raise pressure on NKorea
- Swiss cycling pres. resigns in election fallout
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe, 89, sworn in for 5 more years
- Dinamo Zagreb coach Krunoslav Jurcic fired
- Kurtley Beale signs new contract with ARU
- Pakistani Taliban commander welcomes peace talks
- Werder and Dortmund look to stay perfect
- Matters off the field dominate ahead of new season
- Werder and Dortmund look to stay perfect
- Nibali, Rodriguez ride in Vuelta made for climbers
- Sri Lankans protest New Zealand dairy giant
- Police: Intruder found at Jennifer Lopez estate
- 2 Russian cosmonauts spacewalking again
- Extradition to Canada approved for murder suspect
- Review: 'Splinter Cell' saves the world, sneakily
- Human trafficking ring busted, 11 suspects arrested
- Tunisia compromise may head off gov't crisis
- Pakistan accuses Indian troops of killing soldier
- Renoir's personal items coming to NYC auction
- Russia seeks to seize Berezovsky's Serbian assets
- US town considers drone hunts to protest spying
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Rain delays play in 5th Ashes test
- Bradley Manning says he wants to live as a woman
- Neymar's start and rumors of Bale deal rule Spain
- US stock futures up on signs of strength overseas
- Unrest delivers huge blow to Egypt tourism
- Explosions shut down oil pipeline in Iraq
- Talk of the Day -- New U.S.-Taiwan-China dynamics
- Local bank fined over online security breach
- Unification Church member inflames self, 2 others
- Messi's leg injury is a muscle bruise
- PSG look for 1st victory of season at Nantes
- Schalke slams police action during match with PAOK
- US unemployment aid applications up to 336,000
- DPP urges government to seek U.S. guarantee on arms sales
- English Football Fixtures
- El Salvador suspends 22 players for match-fixing
- Unification Church member inflames self, 2 others
- El Salvador suspends 22 players for match-fixing
- Kenyan legislators want to determine their own pay
- Sears 2Q loss widens as sales weaken at stores
- Sunderland signs Greece midfielder Mavrias
- NYC taxi driver who hit tourist: Job too stressful
- Spain sees record tourist numbers in July
- Stock futures buoyed by signs of strength overseas
- Panda Power Funds Finances 829-MW Pennsylvania Power Project
- Review: Buffett returns with lackluster new album
- In rare show of openness, China tweets Bo's trial
- Despite Egypt turmoil, Qatar expedites gas aid
- Brazil hires thousands of Cuban doctors
- 'The World's End' a toast for 3 filmmaking friends
- Fund grows for family of Australian killed in US
- Complicated fun: Are theme parks going geeky?
- Report: Lilly paid kickbacks to Chinese doctors
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Taiwanese man probed for suspected talent poaching activities
- Fund grows for family of Australian killed in US
- Stocks open higher after six days of declines
- Mexico officials check if bodies those of missing
- Jack Daniel's prepares for its largest expansion
- 5 free things in Southeast Wyoming
- 2 rockets fired from Lebanon hit northern Israel
- Puerto Rico arrests 2 fishermen in marine reserve
- German neo-Nazi killings probe cites major errors
- PSG defender Thiago Silva signs new deal to 2018
- Stock market gains on better global growth outlook
- Mexico officials check if bodies those of missing
- Storm damage in agriculture reaches NT$9 million
- BC-EU--Britain-Snowden-Journalist,ADVISORY, EU
- Measure of US economy's health rose in July
- 800 world champion Aman targets Rudisha's record
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1430 GMT
- 2 rockets fired from Lebanon hit northern Israel
- Sebastian Coates out for 'most of the season'
- Tour Saint-Jacques gives new view of Paris skyline
- Decision on next Fed chief a rare political battle
- Europa League Results, SOC
- 800 world champion Aman targets Rudisha's record
- Decision on next Fed chief a rare political battle
- White House: 2011 revolt still fresh for Egyptians
- Hamilton in top shape heading into Belgian GP
- Suzuki's 4,000th hit earns praise in Japan
- Bird flies home from Ashes tour with back injury
- CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW Announces Sound Performance in 1H 2013 under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
- World champ Corinthians loses to 3rd-division club
- Prosecutors chasing loans to fake farmers in southern Taiwan
- Taiwan court locks up 3 Army defendants
- Peng Jian-ming says Lai Su-ju accepted bribe money in bid
- DPP leader challenges Taiwan president to debate China service pact
- Taiwan court sets bail for KMT city councilor
- Yosemite-area wildfire triples in size overnight
- Weisberger leads Johnnie Walker Championship
- England vs. Australia Scores
- Stocks rise, breaking a six-day losing streak
- Smith hits first ton as Aussies take charge
- England vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Half of US says racial equality not yet a reality
- Almost 100 people fall ill after Toronto fair
- West Brom signs Scott Sinclair on loan from City
- LATAM airlines hit by 'perfect storm' in Argentina
- US: Russian arms dealer was targeted in NY case
- Smith hits first ton as Aussies take charge
- Balancing family with tennis makes Federer shine
- Beau Biden home from cancer center with VP father
- Key events in rule, trial of Egypt's Hosni Mubarak
- Nigerian state to train youths to stop extremism
- Madrid's Xabi Alonso has surgery on broken foot
- Hedgehogs named for infant prince move to castle
- Gun fired in US school cafeteria; no one hurt
- Fire alarm forces tennis center evacuation
- 50 years after King, marchers gather in capital
- UN chief calls for swift probe of attack in Syria
- Greece to dilute protection against home seizures
- UEFA bans 2 Armenian officials for life for fixing
- Hedgehogs named for infant prince move to castle
- Nasdaq halts trading due to a technical issue
- Oil rises as China, Europe factories ramp up
- Hoffenheim signs young Brazilian Bruno Nazario
- 5 civilians wounded in eastern Congo violence
- US sanctions 4 Hezbollah militants across Mideast
- Valcke: FIFA confident but 'a lot of work' left
- AP PHOTOS: Exclusive images show Mubarak release
- In Uganda, a Rwandan exile goes missing
- AP PHOTOS: Exclusive images show Mubarak release
- Officials: Suicide attack kills 9 soldiers in Iraq
- In Uganda, a Rwandan exile goes missing
- Brazil says US spy program violates sovereignty
- Fernando Alonso plays down rift within Ferrari
- No closing argument from Fort Hood attack suspect
- BC-TEN--Winston-Salem Open Results, TEN
- US soldier to address court about Afghan massacre
- Tour bus overturns on California freeway
- Wentworth Miller comes out, rejects Russian invite
- Egypt military supporters rally at White House
- Mormon missionary count hits milestone of 75,000
- Tour bus overturns on California freeway
- Color Spot Nurseries Expands SAP Footprint with Rimini Street
- Murray could face Djokovic in US Open semifinals
- Column: Pro-gay protests at Sochi Games? Dream on
- U.S. Open Draw
- Ukraine's Dolgopolov overcomes injury, gains semis
- Yahoo passed Google in US Web visitors in July
- Kanye professes love for Kim Kardashian on 'Kris'
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Swedish Results, SOC
- Stewart wins women's 100 meters in Stockholm
- Athlete quotes on Russia's anti-gay laws
- Wentworth Miller comes out, rejects Russian invite
- Scientists explore deepest trough in Caribbean Sea
- Firefighter dead, 6 injured in Portugal wildfire
- Stewart wins women's 100 meters in Stockholm
- Firefighter dead, 6 injured in Portugal wildfire
- Rapper 2 Chainz arrested in Oklahoma City
- US prosecutor to resign; handled Snowden case
- UN: Catholic pilgrims seek asylum in Brazil
- Silicon Valley keenly awaits latest Lego robot kit
- News Guide: Fort Hood shootings trial questions
- Paraguay Congress gives leader new military power
- Stock of Nasdaq exchange owner drops after glitch
- El Salvador suspends 22 players for match fixing
- Stocks rise; Nasdaq resumes after a 3-hour halt
- Leetch, Patrick Burke join NHL safety department
- With deal in place, will San Diego mayor quit?
- IAAF Diamond League DN Galan Results
- Review: Haswell laptops deliver on long battery
- Manning returns to Fort Leavenworth prison
- News Summary: Nasdaq trading halted by glitch
- Iran official says sanctions can't change policy
- Hendricks talks "Mad Men" signature fashion
- Winfrey marks 'Butler' debut with Hula Hoop joy
- Workers strike at world's largest radio telescope
- Ancient mound in Greece fuels heady speculation
- El Salvador suspends 22 soccer players
- Departing FBI chief worries about airborne terror
- Milan's Boateng available again for Ghana
- Airlines seek Nov. court date for merger lawsuit
- Judge hears challenges to Guantanamo court
- US: Ex-fund manager got help from multiple doctors
- China may build port in Jamaica protected area
- ICC fines Lehmann for criticizing England player
- AP PHOTOS: Mobile center helps Colombian homeless
- US man arrested after apparent drug-fueled rampage
- US pressed to react to violence in Syria, Egypt
- Aeropostale latest teen store to post weak sales
- El Salvador suspends 22 soccer players
- NFL: Players have 'buyer's remorse' on HGH testing
- A look at other stock trading glitches
- BC-TEN--New Haven Open at Yale Results, TEN
- Corn prices drop 4 percent; metals, oil rise
- Astor heir, 89, granted medical parole in NY
- NYC Council votes for police force watchdog
- Ukraine's Dolgopolov, France's Monfils reach semis
- Kvitova, Halep advance to semifinals in New Haven
- Journalists jumping ship at Venezuela TV channel
- Tons of fish die in lake near Rio's Olympic park
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 2200 GMT
- Journalists jumping ship at Venezuela TV channel
- Guam gov vetoes budget passed by Legislature
- RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka signs with Mets
- Ex-Salvadoran military colonel's sentencing begins
- Congress could 'intervene' on HGH testing in NFL
- Women's Australian Open set for Victoria in 2014
- Murray could face Djokovic in US Open semifinals
- Aziz Ansari writing book on modern courtship
- RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka signs with Mets
- Fire-setting California professor gets prison
- US Postal Service honors Althea Gibson with stamp
- Tony Bennett to attend March on Washington
- Stadler finishes long day in the lead at Barclays
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Rail chief: Don't use 1-person Maine train crews
- Ryan Braun finally admits drug use in 2011
- US Postal Service honors Althea Gibson with stamp
- Friday, August 30
- Via surrogacy, some US men become single dads
- AL Capsules
- Ryan Braun finally admits drug use in 2011
- PGA-Barclay's Scores
- $330 million in cocaine seized from Vanuatu yacht
- Silicon Valley keenly awaits latest Lego robot kit
- Doctor: US man revives 45 mins after heart stops
- 5 questions about Manning's future
- Defending champ Ko tied for lead in Canada
- Obama phones woman credited with stopping gunman
- NFL concussion lawsuits back in court next month
- NL Capsules
- Defending champ Ko tied for lead in Canada
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Man accused of brokering uranium deal for Iran
- Affleck to play Batman in 'Man of Steel' sequel
- LPGA-Canadian Women's Open Scores
- Toshiba Starts Second Phase Construction of No. 5 Semiconductor Fabrication Facility at Yokkaichi
- Arms sales contribute to cross-strait peace: U.S. State Department
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Taiwan will continue to purchase U.S. arms: President Ma
- Stars of reality show 'Pawn Stars' meet Asian fans
- UN: Guatemala's impunity has dropped to 70 percent
- Taiwan's machine tool exports rise in July
- Malaysia court frees 2 in Mongolian murder scandal
- Stars of reality show 'Pawn Stars' meet Asian fans
- Shares of TSMC up on rush order expectations
- Australian Olympic Committee won't punish swimmers
- American League Standings
- American League Leaders
- Nasdaq breakdown ramps pressure to take actions
- US company tests spacecraft in desert
- Pettitte pitches surging Yankees past Toronto 5-3
- United Daily News: Let people feel the warmth
- Sanctions biting but Iran not budging
- Sanctions biting but Iran not budging
- Departing FBI chief worries about airborne terror
- US divided over how to respond to Mideast violence
- UN says Syrian child refugees tops 1 million mark
- Oil remains above $105 ahead of US housing data
- Asia stocks up on good China, Europe economic data
- Taiwan shares close up 0.75%
- US soldier Manning wants to live as a woman
- Tour bus overturns along US freeway; 52 hurt
- Americas Digest
- Woman journalist gang raped in Mumbai
- National League Standings
- National League Leaders
- Mexico police working through night at mass grave
- Thursday's Major League Linescores
- Asian News Digest, AS
- US Fort Hood suspect doesn't give closing argument
- Spain-Britain ties rocked by flap over Gibraltar
- German minister: future Greek aid package smaller
- In rare openness, China microblogs Bo Xilai trial
- Spain-Britain ties rocked by flap over Gibraltar
- China releases video of ousted politician's wife
- Germany posts budget surplus for year's first half
- Local bourse boosted by Wall Street gains
- Amid corruption worry, Aquino to reform govt fund
- Your Top Plays for Today
- President Ma visits Kinmen, seeks to boost soldiers' morale
- BC-AP News Digest 3:15 am
- Myanmar facing 'urgent' drug-resistant TB threat
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- $330 million in cocaine seized on yacht in Vanuatu
- U.S. arms sales policy to resist Chinese pressure: academic
- Barcelona's Afellay out 4 months after leg surgery
- Barcelona signs Denis Suarez from Manchester City
- ABN Amro: Q2 earnings up, warns of weak economy
- Chinese citizens movement leader arrested
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Bamboo shoot festival held in Yunlin County
- Textile makers expect US5 million in orders after U.S. trade show
- 12 injured in Chinese tour bus crash
- Terim appointed to coach Turkey's national team
- West Brom: Nicolas Anelka wants to quit football
- Toyota freshens Lexus image to woo young
- Fierce clashes near Syrian capital
- UK second quarter economic growth revised up
- Portugal firefighters battle deadly wildfires
- Tropical depression moving northwest in Pacific
- Argentina changes 5 for Springboks rematch
- Toyota freshens Lexus image to woo young
- Gypsy king champion of schooling for Roma buried
- Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor signs exclusive distributor deal for China
- Indonesia announces steps to stem currency slide
- Tokyo governor says no nuclear threat to 2020 bid
- Russia calls for UN probe into Syria attack
- Training of 34 Police Officers from Abu Dhabi Police to Fly in UAE, Sweden and Italy
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Tokyo governor says no nuclear threat to 2020 bid
- Alonso fastest in 1st Belgian GP practice session
- Russia calls for UN probe into Syria attack
- Radioactive ground water under Fukushima nears sea
- Russia backs UN probe of alleged chemical attack
- Suicide car bomb kills 2 Yemeni soldiers
- Pakistan releases Indian fishermen despite tension
- Egypt braces for fresh protests
- Alonso fastest in 1st Belgian GP practice session
- Taiwan's banking system outlook remains stable: Moody's
- UN envoy moves base to Geneva ahead of Syria talks
- Radioactive ground water under Fukushima nears sea
- Egypt braces for fresh protests
- C. African Republic rebels accused of massacres
- Poland's PM Tusk wins party leadership challenge
- President, opposition leader likely to debate accord with China
- C. African Republic rebels accused of massacres
- 2 explosions rock north Lebanese city of Tripoli
- BC-EU--Europe News Digest, EU
- Scotland striker Miller retires from national team
- Taiwan's high speed rail fares to rise in October
- Obama: Cutting Egypt aid may not reverse actions
- South Africa details military deployment in Congo
- Obama: Syria attack a 'big event of grave concern'
- Rookies hopeful rain can improve their fortunes
- Bolivians dangle 'death dolls' to warn off thieves
- Tourism sector trying to boost Philippine travel momentum
- Closing arguments set in US over Afghan massacre
- Obama defends government surveillance programs
- UK's Hague: Assad regime behind chemical attack
- England 97-1, trails Australia by 395 runs
- Kompany out for a month with groin injury
- Hon Hai sells patents to Google
- Clothing giant to open first Taiwan flagship store in 2014
- 'Hyperloop' travel idea gains fans, if not backers
- Spacey says TV must adapt to viewer demand or die
- England 97-1, trails Australia by 395 runs
- US city tries less salt in Chinese restaurant food
- Koreas agree to reunions for 1st time in 3 years
- US futures mixed as central bankers gather
- Malaysia court frees 2 in Mongolian murder scandal
- HTC J One handset in red to hit Japan over weekend
- DPP begins review of time in government
- Taiwan's Perng wins 10th top central banker honor
- Sanctuaries take in animals escaping NYC slaughter
- Koreas agree to reunions for 1st time in 3 years
- Sri Lankan court lifts Fonterra suspension
- Aid group says Laos landslides kill 16
- Microsoft says CEO Ballmer to retire in 12 months
- Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan Scores
- Shehzad sets up Pakistan's 161-5 in 1st T20
- Nigeria: 22,000 deported to Niger, Cameroon, Chad
- US probes Jeep Grand Cherokee ceiling fires
- Belgian police report $1.75 billion drug bust
- Czech Republic to hold snap election
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- LATAM airlines hit by 'perfect storm' in Argentina
- Japan PM to lead Tokyo delegation to Buenos Aires
- Lennon signs 1-year rolling contract at Celtic
- Stocks edge higher in early trade; Microsoft jumps
- Unrest delivers huge blow to Egypt tourism
- Congo blames Rwanda for mortar attacks on Goma
- Gonzalez takes 3-shot lead at Gleneagles
- Will US mayor accused of sexual harassment resign?
- Microsoft says CEO Ballmer to retire in 12 months
- Pope dials strangers; paper offers telephone tips
- US new-home sales plunge as mortgage rates rise
- Newborns being stolen at a top Uganda hospital
- Taipei city councilor granted bail in bribery case
- US new-home sales plunge as mortgage rates rise
- Putin bans rallies in Olympic Sochi for 2.5 months
- Stefan Brandl sets pace for Czech Grand Prix
- Three detained in controversial military death case
- Stocks mixed after new home sales plummet
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1440 GMT
- AP PHOTOS: Fishermen of Copacabana beach
- Congolese general faces massacre probe in France
- Talk of the Day -- Hon Hai goes on hiring spree in China
- Dreamers work to create huge new park in Delhi
- US new-home sales plunge as mortgage rates rise
- Tourists, residents flee huge fire near Yosemite
- Anya receives maiden call-up to Scotland
- Officials: Attacks kill 6 civilians in Iraq
- Tito's widow hospitalized in Serbia
- Morocco names new acting finance minister
- Argentina loses appeal in US bond debt case
- England vs. Australia Scores
- Microsoft says CEO Ballmer to retire in 12 months
- Lazio's Curva Nord shut for racism despite appeal
- Ex-cleric: Scottish cardinal blocked abuse report
- Police: No charges after gun goes off in US school
- U.S. Open Draw
- Taiwan parties spar ahead of China service trade pact debate
- Taiwan Vice President Wu under fire over grandson’s passport
- Taiwan crowds sing against nuclear energy
- Taiwan activists to announce recall targets
- Toronto mayor defeats Hulk Hogan in arm-wrestling
- Colombian rebels suspend peace talks in Havana
- England on back foot in 5th test
- England vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Argentina loses appeal in US bond debt case
- Police: At least 10 dead, in Bolivia prison melee
- England on back foot in 5th Ashes test
- Raikkonen evasive over his plans for next season
- Colombian rebels suspend peace talks in Havana
- Drop in home sales saps early gain on Wall Street
- Thousands protest against government in Bahrain
- Thousands protest against government in Bahrain
- Police: At least 10 dead in Bolivia prison melee
- Denmark's Little Mermaid celebrates 100 years
- UN chief urges Syria to allow UN chemical probe
- Kevin Stadler keeps lead after round at Barclays
- Analysis: Ben Affleck and the Batman backlash
- Gunmen kill senior criminal investigator in Libya
- Suzuka to host Japanese GP until at least 2018
- IOC 'comforted' Russia will respect IOC Charter
- US woman turns up alive after her own funeral
- Japan turns up pressure on pro-Pyongyang schools
- Suzuka to host Japanese GP until at least 2018
- Cuban doctors begin arriving in Brazil
- Chile: judge notified of extradition to Argentina
- Sectarian clashes in Pakistan kill 5 people
- US proposes shorter e-books injunction for Apple
- Sectarian clashes in Pakistan kill 5 people
- Transgender woman dies after assault in NYC
- Latvala leads Rally of Germany, Ogier drops out
- US proposes shorter e-books injunction for Apple
- Schalke faces disciplinary action by UEFA
- Venice police: gondolier's drug test positive
- BC-TEN--Winston-Salem Open Results, TEN
- Oil rises more than $1; pump prices inch higher
- Wong Kar-wai has a hit with 'The Grandmaster'
- New Neymar? Another Santos teen making headlines
- Biographical information on Steve Ballmer
- Venice police: gondolier's drug test positive
- Hasan convicted: A look at what happens next
- Champion Petra Kvitova back in New Haven finals
- News Guide: A look at the Fort Hood shooting trial
- Danish Results, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Couple charged after 40 pythons found in motel
- Crane ends season with back injury
- Fort Hood victim: 'Justice has been served'
- Stock market waffles after big drop in home sales
- Kanye West unveils photo of baby on TV's 'Kris'
- Venice police: gondolier's drug test positive
- Argentina's dubbing decree praised and parodied
- IMF head: Weak nations still need central-bank aid
- NYC cabbie who hit tourist: Crash wasn't my fault
- Serena and Venus test their culinary skills
- Railway in Quebec disaster to resume operations
- Why it's time to revisit European stocks
- 2 charged in $1.7M Puerto Rico Medicare fraud case
- Report: 2 stock-exchange rivals in merger talks
- US imam gets 25 years prison for Taliban support
- Report: Puerto Rico unprepared for climate change
- Napoli agrees deal with Estudiantes for Zapata
- Obama warns against shutting down government
- Puerto Rico judicial candidates to face drug tests
- Paraguay seizes 2 tons of cocaine near Brazil
- Gold jumps near $1400 after home sales plunge
- BofA reviewing conditions for junior employees
- 3 Malawi club footballers killed in road accident
- UN condemns 'heinous' terrorist attacks in Lebanon
- Microsoft says CEO Ballmer to retire in 12 months
- Conviction overturned in US Islamic charity case
- Getafe draws 2-2 with Almeria at home in Spain
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Brazil commission wants to visit ex-torture center
- French Standings, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Jordan Ayew back in contention for Ghana
- Mexico City paralyzed by teachers' protests
- BC-TEN--New Haven Open at Yale Results, TEN
- Afghan villagers unsatisfied by massacre sentence
- BofA reviewing work conditions for junior workers
- Brazil commission wants to visit ex-torture center
- Stocks end higher on Wall Street; Microsoft jumps
- Lovato to appear in multiple episodes of 'Glee'
- Oversight board urges updated surveillance rules
- Dortmund beats Bremen 1-0 in Bundesliga
- Monaco dominates but draws 0-0 at home to Toulouse
- Appeals court upholds NY terror plot convictions
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Facebook closes above $40 for 1st time
- Changes sought to charges in Guantanamo 9/11 case
- Business Highlights
- Kiwis move 2 wins away from America's Cup match
- UN urges Sudan to suspend any actions to halt oil
- 3 missing after chopper ditches off Scotland
- Brother: School shooter changed as a teen
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Microsoft's stock slumped under Ballmer
- Monfils starts slow, gains Winston-Salem final
- Kiwis move 2 wins away from America's Cup match
- Fort Hood gunman to be own attorney at sentencing
- Simpson the early leader at Liberty National
- Facebook closes above $40 for 1st time
- Lawyers settle celeb cook's lawsuit in Georgia
- Tropical Storm Ivo re-forms in eastern Pacific
- Uncle gets probation in NYC subway bomb plot case
- Microsoft's stock slumped under Ballmer
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- NSA admits rare willful surveillance violations
- Scottish Results, SOC
- At a Glance: Microsoft CEO Ballmer's ups and downs
- US zoo says panda is in labor
- Giant panda at US zoo gives birth
- UN proclaims international day of sport for peace
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Obama plays down US intervening in Syria
- US: Won't rush into Pacific trade pact
- Haiti's much-delayed ice show is postponed
- US: Won't rush into Pacific trade pact
- US: Won't rush into Pacific trade pact
- US: Won't rush into Pacific trade pact
- Prosecutor: Race not a factor Australian's killing
- Manning's gender transition sets up legal showdown
- Denny Hamlin grabs the pole at Bristol
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Irwin Tools Night Race Lineup
- Helio ready to go in Sonoma after scary crash
- Saturday, August 31
- Texas' Feliz improving, could be back next month
- Inbee Park, Cristie Kerr share lead in Canada
- PGA-Barclay's Scores
- Bart Bryant leads Boeing Classic
- NASCAR Nationwide-Food City 250 Results
- Alec Baldwin and wife give birth to daughter in NY
- NASCAR Nationwide-Food City 250 Results
- Mexico prosecutors appeal drug lord's release
- Young man convicted in US bomb plot apologizes
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Major League Soccer Standings
- Fire down Sporting Kansas City 1-0 in MLS
- Hirano, Clark take WCup halfpipe gold medals
- Hirano, Clark take WCup halfpipe gold medals
- Former Australian leader condemns US gun culture
- NL Capsules
- Random attack in US leaves WWII veteran dead
- Chinese prof banned from classrooms over speech
- WNBA Standings
- AL Capsules
- Patrick Dempsey out of Tully's Coffee venture
- WNBA Capsules
- US OPEN '13: Capsules on top women's players
- US OPEN '13: Murray aims to defend 1st major title
- US OPEN '13: Tournament at a glance
- US OPEN '13: Capsules on top men's players
- US OPEN '13: 10 things to know for US Open tennis
- Linda Ronstadt tells AARP she has Parkinson's
- American League Standings
- American League Leaders
- US forces move closer to Syria as options weighed
- Snowden suspected of covering electronic tracks
- More stable weather forecast for next week
- Taiwan's industrial production up 2% in July
- Snowden suspected of covering electronic tracks
- National League Standings
- Flood kills 76 in China's northeast city
- National League Leaders
- Friday's Major League Linescores
- Americas Digest
- Taiwan's elderly 'Grandriders' conclude U.S. motorbike tour
- Cross-strait communications meeting to open Aug. 27
- US soldier guilty of murder for Fort Hood rampage
- Flood kills 76 in China's northeast city
- US soldier gets life in prison for Afghan massacre
- Yosemite fire brings US utility emergency
- Roberts hits slam as Orioles beat Athletics 9-7
- Police arrest 2nd suspect in Mumbai gang rape case
- Japan turns up pressure on pro-Pyongyang schools
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Death toll in Lebanon bombings rises to 47
- Taiwan's elderly 'Grandriders' conclude U.S. motorcycle tour (update)
- Death toll in Lebanon bombings rises to 47
- Mendez-Usmanee end in draw on Tyson's fight card
- Mendez-Usmanee end in draw on Tyson's fight card
- Relief in Guantanamo as 9/11 trial edges forward
- Chinese official to lead procurement delegation to Taiwan
- Extremists slit throats of 44 in northeast Nigeria
- United Daily News: U.S. arms sales not critical to cross-strait ties
- Extremists slit throats of 44 in northeast Nigeria
- Taiwan steel output in Q2 down over 5% yea-on-yearr
- Obama on the road and outside the bubble
- Obama on the road and outside the bubble
- Karzai: Afghan sentence won't bring back victims
- Rugby Championship: New Zealand 27, Australia 16
- Serving in Taiwan is a dream come true: new Austrian commerce rep
- Greenpeace says its ship enters Russian Arctic
- New Zealand beats Australia 27-16 in Rugby Champ
- UN official in Syria to press for chemical inquiry
- 4 die after helicopter crash into North Sea
- New Zealand beats Australia 27-16 in Rugby Champ
- Spain police arrest Irish priest for child abuse
- Polish soldier killed in action in Afghanistan
- Bo blames wife in embezzling, says he had affair
- Congo: Rocket lands in Goma, kills 3 in new attack
- Rain delays start of day 4's play in Ashes test
- Vettel fastest in third practice at Belgian GP
- UMC earns certification for global chain supply security
- China reporter detained after questioning official
- Vettel fastest in third practice at Belgian GP
- QE tapering would have limited impact on Taiwan bourse: brokerage
- Extreme weather events to become more common, expert warns
- Injured Messi off Barca's squad for Malaga visit
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- -Europe News Digest, AP
- Egypt's interim premier says security a priority
- Obama convening White House meeting on Syria
- Official: Iran arrests 10 drug traffickers
- TLC hosts enjoy historic Taipei
- South Africa: Mandela unstable at times
- Pakistani militants split on talks offer
- Seminar launches bamboo raft to learn about indigenous seafarers
- Debate will clarify benefits of service pact: Ma
- NYer sentenced for US-Canada wildlife smuggling
- Talk of the Day -- Asymmetric warfare capabilities on the line
- Iran leader condemns chemical weapons use in Syria
- Egypt reopens border crossing with Gaza
- Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan scores
- Shehzad, Hafeez hammer Zimbabwe bowlers in T20
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Cal Crutchlow claims pole for Czech MotoGP
- Researchers use satellites to track green sea turtle movement
- Taiwan video games draw attention at German trade fair
- No special considerations in emergency passport service: MOFA
- Arsenal beats Fulham 3-1 in EPL
- Czech Grand Prix Results =
- Puerto Rico police remove 60 from nursing home
- Seam possible cause of Japan nuke plant tank leak
- Arsenal beats Fulham 3-1 in EPL
- French Standings, SOC
- Urawa Reds beat Shimizu 2-0 in J-League
- Hundreds of Muslims in western Myanmar relocated
- Kuchar takes 2-shot lead at halfway point
- 25 years in making, Hindu encyclopedia is complete
- EU official: Greece may get another $13.36 billion
- 25 years in making, Hindu encyclopedia is complete
- Bayern beats Nuremberg 2-0 in Bundesliga
- For Fort Hood shooter, is execution punishment?
- Norwegian Standings, SOC
- Norwegian Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- For Fort Hood shooter, is execution punishment?
- Stoke comes from behind to beat Palace 2-1
- Despite turmoil, Syria regime feels new confidence
- 10-man Hull beats Norwich 1-0 in EPL
- Everton held 0-0 by West Brom in Premier League
- US march focuses on new fight for civil rights
- West Ham stays undefeated in Premier League
- Arsenal recovers from poor start in EPL
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- Canadian company to build 10K homes in Jamaica
- Southampton scores late to draw vs Sunderland
- Gonzalez, Fleetwood share lead at Gleneagles
- Gonzalez, Fleetwood share lead at Gleneagles
- Rally of Germany overshadowed by side-event deaths
- Formula 1-Belgian Grand Prix Lineup
- Marseille beats Valenciennes 1-0 with late goal
- German Results, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Celtic rallies to draw with Inverness
- BC-TEN--Winston-Salem Open Results, TEN
- Lawyer: Amanda Knox won't attend new Italy trial
- Death toll in Bolivia prison clash rises to 31
- US zoo hopes to get closer look at day-old panda
- Promoted Verona shocks AC Milan 2-1 in opener
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- BC-TEN--New Haven Open at Yale Results, TEN
- Maduro vs. corruption: In earnest or power grab?
- Death toll in Bolivia prison clash rises to 31
- Greek Results, SOC
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Liverpool beats Aston Villa 1-0 in Premier League
- Scottish Results, SOC
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- Nigerians rally to support Egypt's deposed Morsi
- Cuban doctors arrive in Brazil
- Maduro vs. corruption: In earnest or power grab?
- Thousands of Tunisians call on gov't to resign
- Melzer wins after Monfils retires in Winston-Salem
- Carlos Vela gives Sociedad 1-1 draw at Elche
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Churches alter bylaws after US gay marriage ruling
- Nibali's Astana wins Vuelta's opening team trial
- Kashtanov retains interim WBA title
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Great Bull Run holds US debut, inspired by Spain
- Connecticut gunman's school records sought
- English Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Japan beats Mexico 3-2 at LLWS
- Millwall forgets to bring kit to away game
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- Halep beats Kvitova to win New Haven Open
- Kiwis on brink of advancing to America's Cup
- Judge's son to stand trial in Puerto Rico
- South Africa beats Argentina in Rugby Championship
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Age, seeding are only numbers to Federer
- Beam that could be part of shipwreck gets CT scan
- Saudi woman dies on Houston-bound plane
- South Africa beats Argentina in Rugby Championship
- PAOK, Panathinaikos suffer away losses
- Woodland, Kuchar tied for lead at Barclays
- Caroline Hedwall takes lead in Canada
- Fatal crocodile attacked suspected in Australia
- Caroline Hedwall takes lead in Canada
- Mass kidnap, killing shakes image of Mexico City
- Fatal crocodile attacked suspected in Australia
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Canada beats US to reach 2015 Rugby World Cup
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Hawthorn clinches top-2 finish in AFL
- AP PHOTOS: Marchers in Washington across 50 years
- Hawthorn clinches top-2 finish in AFL
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Franchitti takes IndyCar pole at Sonoma Raceway
- Sporting Lisbon thrashes 10-man Academica 4-0
- Souths, Roosters set to play for 1st in NRL
- Souths, Roosters set to play for 1st in NRL
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Mexican Results, SOC
- IndyCar-Sonoma Qualifying
- Analysis: Backlash for NYPD as Bloomberg era ends
- Boxing great Tyson surprises upstate NY wedding
- John Riegger leads Boeing Classic
- Julie Harris, Broadway star, dies at 87
- Is King's dream reality? In Birmingham, yes and no
- Mideast defense chiefs to meet in Jordan
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Wins for Sky, Lynx to stay top in WNBA
- BC-BKL--WNBA Standings, BKL
- Colombian government, rebels to resume peace talks
- Goepper, Christiansen win slopestyle golds in NZ
- Goepper, Christiansen win slopestyle golds in NZ
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Irwin Tools Night Race Results
- Hagel says US still weighing response to Syria
- Hagel says US still weighing response to Syria
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Irwin Tools Night Race Results
- MLS Standings, SOC
- Mexican Results, SOC
- Mexican Standings, SOC
- Di Vaio scores 2 goals in Impact's 5-0 win
- Buddhists torch Muslim homes in Myanmar
- Buddhists torch Muslim homes in Myanmar
- NY sues Trump, 'Trump University,' claims fraud
- American League Leaders
- Jhonny Gonzalez stuns Abner Mares with 1st-rd KO
- Jhonny Gonzalez stuns Abner Mares with 1st-rd KO
- US panda that birthed live cub has stillborn 1 too
- All Blacks flyhalf Taylor injured on debut
- Australian opposition launches election campaign
- Dreamers work to create huge new park in Delhi
- Sunday, September 1
- AL Capsules
- Yosemite takes steps to protect sequoias from fire
- Americas Digest
- New biography alleges that more Salinger books due
- Blast hits Yemen military bus, causing casualties
- New biography claims more Salinger books due out
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Police nab 2 more suspects in Mumbai gang rape
- Australian opposition launches election campaign
- Police search for 2 French hikers missing in India
- National League Leaders
- Japan tourist visits to Beijing halved amid stress
- Australian Football League Results
- Red Sox beat Dodgers 4-2 to end LA win streak
- NL Capsules
- Australia's National Rugby League results
- Brazil's top modern artist gets Rio homecoming
- Melbourne baseball community pays respects to Lane
- Rockets' Lin keen to work on Howard chemistry
- Melbourne baseball community pays respects to Lane
- Concerns over TSMC Q4 outlook exaggerated: Merrill Lynch
- Brazil's top modern artist gets Rio homecoming
- EDA Rhinos' manager died from heart attack (update)
- Home-grown smartphone brands rising in Asia-Pacific region: IDC
- Saudi Arabia: 1 more death from new virus
- Egypt courts hear cases against Mubarak, Islamists
- TEDxTaipei talks in September aim to 'flip' Taiwan
- Argentina forward Senatore cited for biting
- Egypt court delays trial of Brotherhood leaders
- Nordic editors protest moves against the Guardian
- Iran warns US over military move against Syria
- Israel ministers urge US response to Syria "crime"
- China Times: Public debate promising for Taiwan's political future
- Hundreds detained in holy site pilgrimage in India
- Czech Republic Grand Prix Results
- Officials: Insurgents kill 9 in Iraq
- Japanese Standings, SOC
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Pope disturbed by terrible images from Syria
- Syria militant vows revenge for alleged gas attack
- VP 'sorry' amid reports of privilege extended to family at airport
- Robotic sea creatures draw attention at Taipei science festival
- Three more questioned over bakery's alleged false advertisements
- Iran welcomes Omani sultan
- Witnesses to tell of Pistorius' character at trial
- Women far more willing to donate organs, numbers show
- Presidential aide calls for early decision on debate
- China Times: Public debate promising for Taiwan's political future
- France: Syria's regime likely behind attack
- Lance Armstrong and UK paper agree settlement
- Marc Marquez wins Czech MotoGP
- England vs. Australia Scores
- Willian to join Chelsea if granted UK work permit
- Culture minister sets out to inspect Taiwan's promotions in U.S.
- Taiwan to host 2014 world student conference
- Iraq denies halting services to Iranian exile camp
- Bo slams wife, ex-aide at trial exposing elite
- US official: chemical weapons likely used in Syria
- England vs Australia Scoreboard
- England avoids follow-on as test heads for draw
- Bo slams wife, ex-aide at trial exposing elite
- Czech Grand Prix Results
- Top UN human rights official arrives in Sri Lanka
- Danish Results, SOC
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Zimbabwe to head African tourism commission
- Japanese Results, SOC
- Spain's Sordo wins German Rally in Citroen
- Congo soldiers, UN forces battle M23 rebels
- Birth of Prince George celebrated in Taipei
- Top UN human rights official arrives in Sri Lanka
- Zimbabwe to head African tourism commission
- German magazine: NSA spied on United Nations
- Vettel wins Belgian GP to extend overall lead
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Soccer-crazy West Africa turns to distance running
- Soccer-mad West Africa tries out distance running
- Saint-Etienne loses 1-0 at Lille, drops 1st points
- Vettel wins Belgian GP to extend overall lead
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe threatens foreign-owned firms
- Thiago to miss 7 weeks with ankle injury
- ADAC Rallye Deutschland Results
- Ancelotti hasn't chosen Madrid's 1st-choice keeper
- Blatter: FIFA set to move 2022 WCup from summer
- Israel probes Palestinian minors' abuse claims
- Music's hit-makers descend on Brooklyn for VMAs
- English Standings, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- For Obama, world looks far different than expected
- Indian Olympic body bids to alter IOC directive
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Swedish Results, SOC
- For Obama, world looks far different than expected
- Building collapses in northern Egypt
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Formula One-Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Formula One-Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Indian Olympic body bids to alter IOC directive
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- 2600 rare turtles seized by Coast Guard in Kaohsiung
- Yulon looking to reverse losses in China
- TSU: Su at disadvantage in GATS debate
- Extraordinary creativity found in ordinary venues: 2013 Taipei Fringe Festival
- Top Pot to reimburse consumers over false claims
- Mexico migrant train derails; at least 4 dead
- US divide over religious breaks on gay marriage
- 'The Butler' stays on top with $17 million
- Norwegian Standings, SOC
- Norwegian Results, SOC
- Eintracht Frankfurt beats Braunschweig 2-0
- Mexico migrant train derails; at least 5 dead
- Blatter awaits Russian answer on anti-gay law
- US Panda cub described as healthy and vibrant
- Tommy Fleetwood wins Johnnie Walker Championship
- Pelle's hat trick gives Feyenoord first win
- Roche wins Vuelta 2nd stage, Nibali leads
- Tropical Depression Ivo no longer threat to land
- Brake failure in Spa ends Raikkonen's points run
- English Results, SOC
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Soldado on target again as Tottenham beats Swansea
- Cardiff stuns Man City 3-2 in Premier League
- Roche wins Vuelta 2nd stage, Nibali leads
- Soldado on target again as Tottenham beats Swansea
- Bartoli on retirement: Never say never
- Cardiff stuns Man City 3-2 in Premier League
- Fire in Guyana kills 2 children
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Commander of US nuclear weapons unit removed
- Brake failure in Spa ends Raikkonen's points run
- Merkel rival: suspend trade talks over NSA scandal
- Cardiff stuns Man City; Tottenham beats Swansea
- Italian Results, SOC
- French Results, SOC
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- French Standings, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Inter opens with 2-0 win in Mazzarri's debut
- Why it's time to revisit European stocks
- Greek Results, SOC
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Inter opens with 2-0 win in Mazzarri's debut
- Russia praises Syria regarding UN inspectors
- Iran's president appoints new head of central bank
- English Summaries, SOC
- Atletico routs Rayo 5-0 in Spanish league
- 1,000 gay activists in Amsterdam in Russia protest
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Mexico beats Connecticut 15-14 in LLWS consolation
- Mexico beats Connecticut 15-14 in LLWS consolation
- Rafael Nadal brings winning streak into US Open
- Teen survives flight in aircraft wheel in Nigeria
- America goes top of Mexican league with win
- America goes top of Mexican league with win
- Russian opposition leader Navalny briefly detained
- Michelle Obama, daughters see 'Trip to Bountiful'
- Michelle Obama, daughters see 'Trip to Bountiful'
- Olympiakos comes from behind to beat Atromitos 2-1
- Brazilian Results, SOC
- Argentine Results, SOC
- Brazilian Standings, SOC
- Argentine Standings, SOC
- Direct call: Roma coach phones tribune for help
- 'The Butler' stays on top with $17 million
- Jamaica road crash kills 3, injures dozen more
- Kiwis advance to America's Cup match vs Oracle
- 10 bodies ID'd so far from mass grave in Mexico
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Teen star Lydia Ko wins again in Canada
- Teen star Lydia Ko wins again in Canada
- Greek Results, SOC
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Scott opens FedEx Cup playoffs with a win
- No US Open credential for Tomic's father/coach
- Sao Paulo snaps 12-game winless streak in Brazil
- Amgen buying cancer drug maker Onyx for $10.4B
- Sao Paulo snaps 12-game winless streak in Brazil
- Flight from Mexico makes unplanned stop in US
- Ayumi Morita of Japan pulls out of US Open
- PGA-Barclays Scores
- Instagram, other sites go down
- LPGA-Canadian Women's Open Scores
- Australia's Bronson earns PGA Tour card
- Power wins in Sonoma after late Dixon penalty
- US Open marks Slam return after cancer treatment
- Benfica scores 2 late goals to beat Gil Vicente
- Power wins in Sonoma after late Dixon penalty
- Japan beats California 6-4 for LLWS title
- Japan beats California 6-4 for LLWS title
- US overhauls process for recognizing Indian tribes
- AL Capsules
- Desert tortoise faces threat from its US refuge
- Former Brazil goalkeeper Neves dies at 83
- First woman member of the NYSE Siebert dies at 80
- US student says racist campus postings a 'joke'
- First woman member of the NYSE Siebert dies at 80
- John Riegger wins Boeing Classic
- Taiwan shares open higher
- NL Capsules
- Olympian suspended 2 years for skate tampering
- GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma Results
- Champions-Boeing Classic Scores
- Olympian suspended 2 years for skate tampering
- GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma Results
- Dreamers work to create huge new park in Delhi
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Zimbabwe to head African tourism commission
- Buffett-backed BYD's 1H profit soars 26-fold
- Manufacturing, service sector indices rise in July
- Boca, River Plate lose again in Argentina
- Boca, River Plate lose again in Argentina
- Asia stocks rise as Fed stance jitters diminish
- American League Standings
- American League Leaders
- National League Standings
- National League Leaders
- A list of winners at the MTV Video Music Awards
- WNBA Standings
- WNBA Capsules
- Sinopec 1H profit up 24 pct as refining losses end
- Sinopec 1H profit up 24 pct as refining losses end
- Major League Soccer Standings
- China says economy stabilizing after long slowdown
- Manufacturing, service sector indices rise in July (update)
- Red Sox power past Dodgers 8-1
- Johnson gives Seattle 1-0 win over rival Portland
- Americas Digest
- Thousands of Filipinos protest against corruption
- Asia stocks rise as Fed stance jitters diminish
- Afghan leader in Pakistan to discuss peace talks
- US billionaire held in Chinese blogging crackdown
- Oil price climbs to near $107
- Police: Man kills 4 in latest China knife attack
- Prosecutor urges 'severe' sentence for China's Bo
- Chicago students head to new schools
- Palestinians: 2 killed in clashes with troops
- Convicted Fort Hood gunman begins sentencing phase
- US Open caps a strange 2013 tennis season
- Economic Daily News: Clarify key issues before debate
- Taiwan, Miami securities exchanges sign MOU
- Gambian animation exhibit in Taipei tells stories of Africa
- Syria's Assad: We did not use chemical weapons
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Zurich begins experiment with drive-in 'sex boxes'
- ING sells Korean insurance arm for $1.66 billion
- KPN, Telefonica, America Movil reach agreement
- China investigating VP at its biggest oil company
- France says 'response' brewing after Syria attack
- President to host military seminars in bid to boost morale
- Taiwan shares close up 0.27%
- Chinese oil executive under investigation
- Navalny shakes up Moscow mayor campaign
- Asian, European tours to host EurAsia Cup in 2014
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Touch panel shipments by Taiwanese firms forecast to drop
- Dutch Cabinet: Shale gas can be safely exploited
- Stuttgart sacks coach Bruno Labbadia
- Australia formally joins ASEAN Football Federation
- Turkey says it would join coalition against Assad
- TV hostess Dee Hsu apologizes over bakery's alleged false claims
- Thai police crackdown 'laughing gas' balloons
- China helicopter training with air-to-air missiles
- Tropical Storm Fernand expected to weaken
- Japan official vows help for resolving nuke crisis
- UK: Action over Syria possible without UN unity
- Ex-rebel fighters become officers in Nepal's army
- Body of crocodile victim pulled from Aussie river
- Hindu nationalists, police clash over ban on march
- Calm returns to violence-scarred Myanmar town
- English cricket chief Morris stands down
- Poland: 3 workers killed in coal mine accident
- Casualties as Congo and UN forces battle rebels
- Militants abduct and kill 6 north of Baghdad
- Convicted Fort Hood gunman begins sentencing phase
- Tropical Storm Kong-Rey forms, sea warning likely
- Iranian convicted for porn site gets life sentence
- India bans shark 'finning' to protect species
- Russian officials board environmentalists' vessel
- Russian officials board environmentalists' vessel
- Calm returns to violence-scarred Myanmar town
- Germany backs response if Syria gas use confirmed
- ISNR 2014 a Comprehensive Platform to Discuss Security Issues and the Future Challenges
- Australia's Vidosic joining Swiss club Sion
- ESC Congress 2013: New data provide evidence for the positive safety and efficacy profile of PradaxaR in various atrial fibrilla
- China still main obstacle to attending APEC summit: Ma
- Vettel cools down doubters as Alonso fights back
- Startups gain appeal as some Japan Inc. names fade
- US will sell Indonesia attack helicopters
- Poland's jobless rate shrinks to 13.1 percent
- Freed from prison, Vietnamese dissident speaks out
- Taliban suicide bombers kill 2 Afghan soldiers
- Vettel cools down doubters as Alonso fights back
- Startups gain appeal as some Japan Inc. names fade
- Thai policemen accused of extorting Italian men
- Bakery in fraud scandal agrees to pay out refunds, compensation
- Taiwan shares edge higher on gains in electronics sector
- BC--- News Digest
- Australia's National Rugby League results
- Hagel: US looking at intelligence in Syria attack
- LED light bulb shipments by Taiwanese firms forecast to grow
- EVA Air to launch new Hello Kitty jet on U.S. route
- Egyptian Islamist groups seek truce
- Ex-British officer dies in home robbery in Kenya
- Anadarko sells part of stake off Africa for $2.6B
- US senator wants 'surgical' air strike vs. Syria
- Economists: Future deficits top US fiscal problem
- Anadarko sells part of stake off Africa for $2.6B
- US futures down ahead of durable goods report
- Ex-British officer dies in home robbery in Kenya
- ABThera? Open Abdomen Negative Pressure Therapy System Study Published in World Journal of Surgery
- Quintiles Infosario Receives Computerworld Data+ Editor
- US crews battle huge wildfire in Yosemite area
- Nordson EFD's PICO xMOD Exchangeable/Modular Dispensing Valve Improves Productivity and Reduces Cost
- Probe of 50 Auschwitz suspects near complete
- Army aviation unit displays helicopter maintenance work
- Taiwan has most citations per paper in educational research
- US libraries help destroyed Canadian library
- Ashton: UN support for Syria "extremely important"
- Indonesian clerics call for ban of Miss World
- Indonesian clerics call for ban of Miss World
- Myanmar one option for foreign worker imports: labor authorities
- Wife of Belize prime minister to visit Taiwanese charity groups
- Taiwan committed to promoting direct hiring of Thai workers
- Country stars pay tribute to pioneering band
- Orders for long-lasting US factory goods plunge
- Head of Russia's Uralkali faces charges in Belarus
- Former US diplomat in Iran for talks on Syria
- Report: New Napoli striker Higuain injures face
- Barcelona's Adriano doubtful for Spanish Super Cup
- AP Interview: Official says Syria to defend itself
- Russia: No proof Syria govt behind chemical strike
- Holloway stands up for principles in football
- Ping-Fong Acting Troupe to close by end of the year
- Futures mixed after weak durable goods report
- BATS Global Markets buying Direct Edge
- Cambodian opposition: Probe vote or face protests
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Sebastian Vettel Announced as Braun's New Global Ambassador
- Kenya: Radical Muslim cleric death still a mystery
- Figures show Taiwan has ample money supply
- Stocks held back by plunge in factory orders
- Fluminense's Deco retires, ending 17-year career
- Report: Snowden reached out to Russia back in HK
- TSMC tops ranking of R&D spending in Taiwan
- Woman taken hostage in Mali back in Timbuktu
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1430
- Report: Snowden reached out to Russia back in HK
- Survey indicates Taishang investment gradually returning home
- Is Coke the same as it was 127 years ago? Maybe
- UN says nations are barred from spying on it
- Deals send stocks edging higher on Wall Street
- Talk of the Day -- Transnational marriages and divorce rate
- Mexico fines oil company for monopoly on delivery
- Is Coke the same as it was 127 years ago? Maybe
- Probe doesn't find fraud at BP spill claims office
- Gilbert, King and Fielding have novels out in fall
- UN says nations are barred from spying on it
- Israel's Peres calls on UN to stop Syria bloodshed
- 5 Springboks released temporarily to French clubs
- Toll rises in Mexico migrant train accident
- Argentina airline unions confirm strike
- Israel's Peres calls on UN to stop Syria bloodshed
- Ex-Salvadoran military leader sentencing continues
- Chinese pressure on Taiwan’s arms purchases does not foster good cross-strait relations
- Huaguang protesters clash with police outside Taiwan Ministry of Justice
- Top Pot open again as customers seek refunds, buy bread
- MOFA to post more staff at airport after passport row
- Top Pot facing still more troubles
- Taiwan announces electricity price increases
- Deals send stocks edging higher on Wall Street
- English Summaries, SOC
- English Results, SOC
- English Standings, SOC
- Colombia, FARC resume talks after brief pause
- Brazil to face host UAE at Under-17 World Cup
- Under-17 World Cup Draw List
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Sept. 1-7
- Director of 'The Help' to film James Brown biopic
- Li Na beats Govortsova in US Open 1st round
- Kerry to make statement on Syria
- Deals send stocks edging higher on Wall Street
- Radwanska tops Soler-Espinosa in US Open 1st round
- Blake says US Open will be his last tournament
- Egypt airport official: planes arriving near empty
- Horner wins 3rd stage of Vuelta to take lead
- Clarification: Amgen-Onyx story
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- UN says nations are barred from spying on it
- Western leaders mull military response in Syria
- Man guilty of killing US family avoids execution
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Brit Evans upsets Nishikori in US Open 1st round
- Police: treasure hunters attack Greek monastery
- Rural Andean churches plagued by sacred art theft
- Reports: India's Sonia Gandhi stable in hospital
- Bolivian opposition lawmaker helped into Brazil
- Rural Andean churches plagued by sacred art theft
- Reggae star sues US groups after bottle injury
- BC-TEN--US Open Results, TEN
- Kate Gosselin sues ex over book; alleges hacking
- Iran, Oman sign draft agreement for gas pipeline
- Guam police arrest son of homicide victim
- Reports: India's Sonia Gandhi stable in hospital
- Rooney to start for United vs Chelsea
- Kei Nishikori loses in 1st big upset of US Open
- Italy stocks tumble amid political uncertainty
- Music Review: Another portrait of Bob Dylan
- US-Egypt alliance to remain, despite dim democracy
- Danish Standings, SOC
- Swedish Standings, SOC
- Danish Results, SOC
- Swedish Results, SOC
- Venus Williams upsets Flipkens at US Open
- Kurt Busch joining Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014
- Brazil: Silva wants party's official recognition
- Obama awards Medal of Honor to Afghan war veteran
- Damon, Panettiere get Environmental Media Awards
- Venus Williams upsets Flipkens at US Open
- Gatlin beats Ashmeade to win 100 at Gugl Games
- Woman says man accused of killing baby hid gun
- Gugl Games Results
- Rural Andean churches plagued by sacred art theft
- Oil edges below $106 a barrel
- A big win for Scott, and a long way to go
- US girl to leave hospital after lung transplants
- Attica uprising figure's death ruled an accident
- Iranian court rejects American pastor's appeal
- Rural Andean churches plagued by sacred art theft
- Dutch Results, SOC
- Dutch Standings, SOC
- 7th big cat dies at Texas animal refuge from virus
- BC-MUN-LIS LISTA DE INFORMACIONES PRINCIPALES, 2da CABEZA
- English Standings, SOC
- Rapper 'Fat Joe' reports to prison in tax case
- Treasury says US will hit debt limit in mid-Oct
- US stocks sag following Kerry remarks on Syria
- German Results, SOC
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- US girl to leave hospital after lung transplants
- Iranian court rejects American pastor's appeal
- Starbucks to open its first store in Colombia
- Italian Summaries, SOC
- Greek Results, SOC
- Greek Standings, SOC
- Italian Results, SOC
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Guards help escort Chicago kids to new schools
- Mexico arrests alleged drug cartel operator
- Fiorentina opens with 2-1 win over Catania
- United, Chelsea draw 0-0 in Premier League
- Madrid beats Granada 1-0 amid swirling Bale rumors
- Spanish Summaries, SOC
- Spanish Results, SOC
- Spanish Standings, SOC
- Fewer US school districts promote junk food, soda
- United, Chelsea draw 0-0 in Premier League
- Fewer US school districts promote junk food, soda
- Business Highlights
- Am. Samoa considers corporate tax replacement
- Nadal beats Harrison in straight sets at US Open
- Soybean prices soar on hot weather in the Midwest
- Bust to boom: Can strippers save Atlantic City?
- Wildfire closing in on SF Bay area's water source
- A rare snow falls in Atacama desert of Chile
- Newspaper: Cuban 1st baseman Abreu defects
- 'The Butler' tops box office with $16.5 million
- 2 teens killed in hit-and-run in west Jamaica
- Wildfire closing in on US Bay area's water source
- 'The Butler' tops box office with $16.5 million
- US--Manning-Wikileaks,ADVISORY, AP
- JPMorgan ordered to pay $42.5 million to Blavatnik
- 21 measles cases linked to megachurch in Texas
- Italian Standings, SOC
- Sierra Leonean mayor arrested on links to mutiny
- First woman member of the NYSE Siebert dies at 84
- US couple married 65 years die 11 hours apart
- Brazil's foreign minister resigns amid tension
- US couple married 65 years die 11 hours apart
- Robinson pays tribute to Motown's chief of charm
- Monday, September 2
- Official: 12 taken from bar were killed in revenge
- Argentina announces new debt swap outside US law
- Retired CBS newsman Bruce Dunning dies at 73
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Announcing 'BioJapan 2013' - Asia's Largest Partnering Event for Biotech Businesses
- Hearings begin in America's Cup scandal
- US Open Glance
- Kleybanova wins in Grand Slam return after cancer
- Serena Williams' foe needs a hug in lopsided match
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- Manning lawyer gives more details on gender change
- Manning lawyer gives more details on gender change
- AP source: US-Russia meeting on Syria canceled
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Radio star Piolin sues former employees
- Much-delayed 'Haiti on Ice' show finally goes on
- China arrests British, American investigators
- Argentine couple wins salon tango competition
- NL Capsules
- Lawyer plans to seek Zimmerman legal fees from Fla
- Acer drops to No. 3 Indian PC maker in Q2: IDC
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Ford recalls Fromme assassination attempt in video
- Taiwan issues sea warning for Tropical Storm Kong-Rey
- AL Capsules
- Tiger Woods withdraws from Begay's charity event
- Ford recalls Fromme assassination attempt in video
- Toshiba Launches High Quality Image Processing IC for LCD TVs
- Manning lawyer gives more details on gender change
- Kerry: Chemical arms use in Syria has consequences
- Consumer confidence in Taiwan down in August
- Sentencing phase continues in Fort Hood trial
- Americas Digest
- Ford recalls Fromme assassination attempt in video
- Pakistan Taliban attack army camp, kill at least 1
- Japan postpones launch of new, cheaper rocket
- Philip Morris wins small victory in Thailand
- Crews report progress against Yosemite fire
- Oil rises above $106 a barrel on Syrian crisis
- Asia stocks fall as Syria jitters escalate
- Taiwan shares close down 0.93%
- Asian News Digest, AS
- American League Standings
- Japan's ANA to buy stake in Myanmar carrier AWA
- McGrath says Australia's batting cost it the Ashes
- American League Leaders
- National League Standings
- National League Leaders
- Monday's Major League Linescores
- Russia: Security official in restive region killed
- Vandals strike Arab neighborhood in Jerusalem
- Your Top Plays for Today
- Cross-strait communications meeting opens in Taichung
- Overnight land warning likely for Tropical Storm Kong-Rey
- Dickey gets win, Blue Jays beat Yankees
- Rights group blasts UN's mission in Kosovo
- Pakistan wins toss, bats in 1st ODI in Zimbabwe
- New York Film Festival to screen new Taiwanese film
- Charity in need of funds to help poor students with tuition
- Marine Corps' all-volunteer unit displays combat capabilities
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- AP PHOTOS: Hungry ghosts descend on Chinese homes
- Pakistan wins toss, bats in 1st ODI in Zimbabwe
- Column: Mayweather in fine form for a fight
- Taliban kill 12 Afghan civilians, aid workers
- 4 Burgess brothers included in Souths NRL team
- 4 Burgess brothers included in Souths NRL team
- German Ifo business index rises more than expected
- China Times: A politician or a statesman?
- Billabong brand value collapses, posts giant loss
- Argentina pair called to disciplinary hearings
- Billabong brand value collapses, posts giant loss
- Syria accuses Kerry of lying, disregarding UN
- Military on standby as storm approaches
- Philip Morris wins small victory in Thailand
- German Ifo business index rises more than expected
- Economic indicators return to yellow-blue light in July
- UK military making contingency plans on Syria
- Openness in Bo trial ended when he accused bosses
- Heat, winds fuel forest blazes in Portugal
- Pakistani teen Malala honored for her activism
- Taiwan shares close down on thin volume
- Former German president to stand trial
- Lawmakers: Iraq court blocks term limits for PM
- Talk of the Day -- Students struggling to go to school
- Italy insists on UN mandate for any Syria strikes
- UK begins badger cull despite opposition
- China says no Japan meeting at G-20
- Bombers banned from AFL finals in supplements saga
- Military model unit displays air combat skills
- Haze returns, affects flights in western Indonesia
- Concern for Syria prompts UN chemical guidelines
- Ex-JPMorgan trader arrested in Spain
- Covidien Opens US$21 Million Research & Development and Training & Education Center in South Korea
- China says no Japan meeting at G-20
- Haze returns, affects flights in western Indonesia
- Consumer confidence in Taiwan down in August (update)
- Iran to debate suing US over 1953 coup support
- Egypt Brotherhood leader denies 'terror' charges
- Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan scores
- China investigates 3 more oil company officials
- England player Swann admits to wicket abuse
- Pakistan held to 244-7 by Zimbabwe
- Bass says no to an 'N Sync reunion, was queasy
- Tiffany 2Q profit rises, helped by China growth
- Indonesia refers to precedent in APEC arrangements
- Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan scoreboard
- The details about chemical nerve agents like sarin
- -AP Europe News Digest at 1130 GMT, AP
- 2 AC Milan fans arrested for clashes at Verona
- Austria striker Janko returns for Germany, Ireland
- Q&A on turmoil in emerging Asian markets
- Rice mill fined, investigated for mislabeling
- Oct. electricity hikes to leave low-consumption users unaffected
- Roma coach not fined for cell phone use on bench
- Assange dons wig in Australian Internet parody
- Maoist rebels kill 5 soldiers in eastern India
- Asian News Digest, AS
- Column: Manchester United mustn't lose Rooney
- Higuain training separately after cutting face
- Hagel: US forces ready to strike Syria if ordered
- Peugeot looks to new hatchback for turnaround
- 'Star Wars' cinematographer Gilbert Taylor dies
- Essien, Boateng back for Ghana for WCup qualifier
- Puerto Rico allocates $2M to fight citrus disease
- Fast plant is boost for Japan auto also-ran Mazda
- Hagel: US forces ready to strike Syria if ordered
- Sri Lankan police apologize for dog wedding
- Treasury: US will hit debt limit in mid-October
- MAC head meets with Macau's top official
- Essien, Boateng back for Ghana for WCup qualifier
- China communists schedule meeting for Nov.
- Procter & Gamble Provides Educational Grant to Support World Dental Posters
- US home prices rise at 12.1 pct. in June
- Confirmed rabies cases rise to 104 in Taiwan
- Foreign experts to share insights on climate change issues
- UN rights chief meets Sri Lankan war survivors
- Greek stores face mass closure despite bank rescue
- Frenchman in Cambodia gets 7 years for child sex
- Hagel: US military stands ready to strike Syria
- Brazil building collapses, traps 15
- Balentien moves closer to Japanese home run record
- Khumalo returns to South Africa squad
- Review: 'Closed Circuit,' a post-privacy thriller
- Tunisia calls conservative Islamic group terrorist
- Stocks open sharply lower on worries about Syria
- Romanian post office to lay off 3,650 employees
- Ibra, Elmander in Sweden squad for qualifiers
- Countries That Install Advanced Infrastructure System from Edison Global Circuits Could Be Eligible for Long-Term
- BBC Symphony Orchestra to play in northern, southern Taiwan
- Academia Sinica to study Taiwan's 4,000 oracle bones
- Muhammad Ali awards to honor humanitarian efforts
- Dating site uses Poland's late president's image
- Facebook: Governments demanded data on 38K users
- Ibra, Elmander in Sweden squad for qualifiers
- Lawyer: Brake failure seen in Italian bus plunge
- Court sets date for Charles Taylor appeal judgment
- US consumer confidence rises in August
- BC-AP News Coverage Advisory 1430 GMT
- Washington to bid for 2024 Olympics
- Cuba reports 163 new cholera chases
- Tensions with Syria sink US, European stocks
- Washington to bid for 2024 Olympics
- Q&A: Lonely Planet founder's new book 'Dark Lands'
- US consumer confidence rises in August
- England calls up Andros Townsend, Ross Barkley
- Exploring Google Glass through eyes of early users
- Autopsy: Single bullet killed Australian athlete
- Lawmakers voice doubts over electricity hikes
- Planned hike of electricity rates adjusted downward
- Lawmakers to Obama: Syria strikes need our OK
- Proposal: Send Czech peacekeepers to Golan Heights
- Campbell, Atletico Madrid top AP football poll
- Mexico offers rewards for drug war missing
- England calls up Andros Townsend, Ross Barkley
- President exhorts troops to win back people's trust
- Look out: A fall harvest of new broadcast TV shows
- Mexico farm linked to illnesses resumes operations
- Economic Daily News: Rationalize electricity rates
- Land warning issued for Tropical Storm Kong-Rey
- Little chance of Ma-Xi APEC meet in coming years: expert
- DPP wants legislative vote to freeze power prices
- Local, foreign experts discuss climate change issues in Taipei
- Taiwan approves modest rise for minimum wage
- Ma Ying-jeou angling for entry to APEC 2014 in Shanghai
- Taiwan-China service pact debate scheduled for Sept.15
- Park City Hotel‧Luzhou Taipei, the new type of metropolitan hotel
- Taipei Fullerton Hotel EAST offers Japanese seafood banquet
- Really Good Seafood
- Victoria la FESTA Italian Restaurant New winter menu launch
- Regent Hotels & Resorts Signs Strategic Alliance Agreement with UnionPay
- Ontario to allow all police to use stun guns
- France 'ready to punish' Syria over gas attack
- NFL will look at hits to knees
- Review: Paterniti chronicles more than cheese
- 4-month-old snow leopard goes on view at Bronx Zoo
- '42' actor Boseman to play James Brown in biopic
- Netanyahu: Israel would respond to a Syrian attack
- Nordic tour groups cancel over 60,000 Egypt trips
- Burger topping blamed for Toronto food poisoning
- Judge asked to dismiss ex-BP engineer's indictment
- Go For the Food: Oozing burgers in St. Paul, Minn.
- Stocks fall as tensions with Syria escalate
- Cegedim Relationship Management Launches New Version of Organization Manager, a CRM-Agnostic Tool that Enables Advanced, Multi-C
- Lions cut kicker Havard 'Kickalicious' Rugland
- Astronauts recreate waterworks in leaky spacesuit
- BC-TEN--US Open Results, TEN
- UN refugee head: Syria on 'verge of the abyss'
- Libya to try Gadhafi's son next month
- WADA revokes status of Rio de Janeiro laboratory
- Selena Gomez: Don't ask what Swift said at VMAs
- Azerbaijan bars opposition candidate from key vote
- Ex-Salvadoran military leader gets 21 months in US
- Chile's Nicolas Massu retires from tennis
- Dan Zanes, Elizabeth Mitchell make music for kids
- Daniel Moreno wins 4th stage of Spanish Vuelta
- WADA revokes status of Rio de Janeiro laboratory
- Spotify's Top 10 most streamed tracks
- Botafogo fans upset with young player's transfer
- Grand jury indicts Puerto Rico drug lord's lawyer
- AP Global Football 10 Quotebox
- Egypt's Cairo curfew sparks defiance and boredom
- Spotify's Top 10 most viral tracks
- White House: Chemical attack requires response
- Oil climbs above $109 a barrel on Syrian crisis
- African dust clouds worry Caribbean scientists
- Caroline Kennedy to join March on Washington rally
- Fewer airline jobs: US carriers trim ranks
- Report: Forward Ljajic leaves Fiorentina for Roma
- Mexico's vigilantes attack police, take arms
- Palestinian home demolished, family moves to cave
- No. 7 Kvitova needs 3 sets to advance at US Open
- Daniel Moreno wins 4th stage of Spanish Vuelta
- German Summaries, SOC
- German Results, SOC
- German Standings, SOC
- Colombia rebels free Canadian held since January
- Bayern held to 1-1 draw in Freiburg in Bundesliga
- Los Angeles Lakers' Gasol to speak for Madrid bid
- Conflicting numbers of dead in Congo fighting
- Colombia rebels free Canadian held since January
- White coach accuses Nigeria's Keshi of racism
- Obama holds Martin Luther King as personal hero
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Grand jury indicts Puerto Rico drug lord's lawyer
- Sprint eliminating 800 customer-service jobs
- Another form of playoffs starts in golf
- Dissident case final straw for Brazil official
- Escalating tensions with Syria lift gold, oil
- Nissan pledges to make self-driving cars by 2020
- US seeks to delay airline-merger trial until March
- New photos show marathon bomb suspect's surrender
- Stocks slide, oil up as Syria tensions escalate
- Defected Cuban hurdler Ortega seeks new life in US
- Music Review: Franz Ferdinand make loud comeback
- Thin veneer of normalcy in Syria's wartime capital
- US seeks to delay airline-merger trial until March
- Champions League Results, SOC
- Think tank: Seized jets likely for NKorean use
- Arsenal in Champions League for 16th straight year
- US, allies going around UN to justify Syria action
- Power Integrations Announces New Reference Design for Efficient PAR38 LED Spotlight
- Review: Goodie Mob reunites with CeeLo-led album
- US judge pledges not to overdo Apple book remedies
- Official: Police probe US man's Obama threat
- Business Highlights
- Arsenal forward Podolski ruled out for 3 weeks
- Emboldened, Rebecca Hall moves toward center stage
- Arsenal forward Podolski ruled out for 3 weeks
- Scientists say existence of new element confirmed
- Police smelled marijuana on 2 Chainz tour bus
- APNewsBreak: US envoy to travel to NKorea
- Already questions about end game in Syria
- Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato welcome baby boy
- Scottish Standings, SOC
- APNewsBreak: US envoy to travel to NKorea
- Already questions about endgame in Syria
- Puerto Rico to probe wage increases for 19 mayors
- Federer earns routine 1st-round win at US Open
- Attacks on young vigilantes kill 20 in Nigeria
- Palace knocked out of League Cup by 3rd tier side
- Hotel entertainment coordinator slain in Jamaica
- Attacks on young vigilantes kills 20 in Nigeria
- NYTimes site inaccessible, 2nd disruption in Aug.
- Zimmerman will ask state to pay some bills
- Obama says 'The Butler' movie made him tear up
- Palace knocked out of League Cup by 3rd tier side
- US: Virus likely causing dolphin deaths
- 'Girls Gone Wild' creator gets 270 days in jail
- Snowden name, revelations feature in Chicago case
- NYTimes site inaccessible, 2nd disruption in Aug.
- Snowden name, revelations prominent in US case
- US mother testifies against accused baby shooter
- 'Twerking' bounces into Oxford dictionary
- US mother testifies against accused baby shooter
- Dominican judge orders sect leader to face trial
- Biden: No doubt Syrian regime used chem weapons
- Las Vegas Sands to pay $47.4M to settle fed probe
- Female general: Ability, confidence propel career
- Ryan Miller might be odd-goalie out at Sochi Games
- Couples split by border hope reform brings relief
- Venezuela president warns against attack on Syria