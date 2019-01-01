英文新聞列表 English News List
- Heinz shareholders OK acquisition
- Heinz shareholders OK acquisition
- Heinz shareholders OK acquisition
- Playing with Caterpillars _ machines, not insects
- Playing with Caterpillars _ machines, not insects
- Playing with Caterpillars _ machines, not insects
- Playing with Caterpillars _ machines, not insects
- Playing with Caterpillars _ machines, not insects
- Playing with Caterpillars _ machines, not insects
- Russia bars planes from using Syrian airspace
- Russia bars planes from using Syrian airspace
- Russia bars planes from using Syrian airspace
- Russia bars planes from using Syrian airspace
- Russia bars planes from using Syrian airspace
- Russia bars planes from using Syrian airspace
- Russia bars planes from using Syrian airspace
- Russia bars planes from using Syrian airspace
- Russia bars planes from using Syrian airspace
- Russia bars planes from using Syrian airspace
- Russia bars planes from using Syrian airspace
- Russia bars planes from using Syrian airspace
- Obama: Boston review designed to prevent attacks
- Obama: Boston review designed to prevent attacks
- Obama: Boston review designed to prevent attacks
- Obama: Boston review designed to prevent attacks
- Obama: Boston review designed to prevent attacks
- Obama: Boston review designed to prevent attacks
- New Nashville convention center to open in May
- New Nashville convention center to open in May
- New Nashville convention center to open in May
- New Nashville convention center to open in May
- New Nashville convention center to open in May
- New Nashville convention center to open in May
- Willem-Alexander becomes new Dutch king
- Willem-Alexander becomes new Dutch king
- Willem-Alexander becomes new Dutch king
- Willem-Alexander becomes new Dutch king
- Willem-Alexander becomes new Dutch king
- Willem-Alexander becomes new Dutch king
- Mariela Castro to get gay rights award in Philly
- Mariela Castro to get gay rights award in Philly
- Mariela Castro to get gay rights award in Philly
- Mariela Castro to get gay rights award in Philly
- Mariela Castro to get gay rights award in Philly
- Mariela Castro to get gay rights award in Philly
- Obama: US still not sure who used chemical arms
- Obama: US still not sure who used chemical arms
- Obama: US still not sure who used chemical arms
- Obama: US still not sure who used chemical arms
- Obama: US still not sure who used chemical arms
- Obama: US still not sure who used chemical arms
- Bombs kill 3 NATO troops, 5 Afghans
- Bombs kill 3 NATO troops, 5 Afghans
- Bombs kill 3 NATO troops, 5 Afghans
- Bombs kill 3 NATO troops, 5 Afghans
- Bombs kill 3 NATO troops, 5 Afghans
- Bombs kill 3 NATO troops, 5 Afghans
- Bombs kill 3 NATO troops, 5 Afghans
- Pirate Party has electoral breakthrough in Iceland
- Pirate Party has electoral breakthrough in Iceland
- Pirate Party has electoral breakthrough in Iceland
- Pirate Party has electoral breakthrough in Iceland
- Pirate Party has electoral breakthrough in Iceland
- Pirate Party has electoral breakthrough in Iceland
- Danish, Filipino hostages freed in Somalia
- Top officials at University of Puerto Rico resign
- Obama wants more certainty on Syrian chemical arms
- Obama praises Russian help on Boston investigation
- FIFA bans ExCo member Fernando for 8 years
- AP Global Football 10-Quotebox
- Obama: House immigration bill must meet 'criteria'
- Kerry to talk Syria, terrorism in Russia next week
- Cyprus parliament approves bailout
- Argentines cheer new Dutch queen as their own
- Taiwan Labor Day protest targets pension reform
- Taiwan woman prosecutor admits corruption
- Taiwan court verdict for ex-Cabinet official under fire
- Regent Taipei Presents the Handcrafted Marquise Cake in Celebration of Mother’s Day
- MOTHER’S DAY SPECIALS AT GRAND HYATT TAIPEI
- Virgin Galactic spaceship makes 1st powered flight
- Syrian envoy: Chemical weapons can't be tolerated
- Jackson back in spotlight as civil trial begins
- Obama say he won't judge Mexican security moves
- Somali region executes 13 people by firing squad
- UK to cut off aid to South Africa in 2015
- 5th-seeded Benneteau loses at Portugal Open
- IBM raises dividend 12 pct, authorizes $5B buyback
- Mariela Castro to get gay rights award in US
- Sandor Racz, 1956 Hungarian workers' leader, dies
- 7th-seeded Youzhny loses at BMW Open ATP event
- 20 elephant poaching suspects arrested in Cameroon
- New Deerhunter written during 'very dark' time
- Softbank says Dish offer for Sprint 'illusory'
- Fiat Industrial Q1 profit down on soft truck sales
- Meningitis outbreak kills at least 40 in Guinea
- George Zimmerman won't seek immunity hearing
- Curb Records sues Tim McGraw in federal court
- Stocks flip between gains and losses
- Coach of Cypriot champion APOEL resigns
- Logging permits are being abused in Africa
- Dark but funny turns in new derelict mom books
- New Myanmar anti-Muslim violence injures 10
- Details on how News Corp. split will work
- Congo's M23 rebels threaten new UN brigade
- Brazil corruption sweep targets 60 police officers
- 2-year-old girl gets windpipe made from stem cells
- Utah referee critically hurt by punch during game
- Logging permits are being abused in Africa
- McQuaid's UCI nomination to be discussed in June
- Danish, Filipino hostages freed in Somalia
- Kenny Chesney starts fund to help bombing victims
- Mercedes becomes global Masters sponsor
- Bomb tears through Damascus, killing 14 people
- Argentines cheer new Dutch queen as their own
- Israel's Peres: Pope must push for Mideast peace
- Italian PM urges EU to focus on fostering growth
- Swiss central bank posts $11.95 billion Q1 profit
- Baku to host European games June 12-28
- Syrian envoy: Chemical weapons can't be tolerated
- Russia charging NASA $70 million per rocket seat
- Shell wins key gas deal in Abu Dhabi
- T-Mobile USA set to close acquisition of MetroPCS
- Inter's Zanetti has Achilles tendon operated on
- Obama: US reviews whether intel missed in bombing
- Maria Shriver is coming back to NBC News
- Mann will run Indy 500 with Dale Coyne Racing
- American Express boosts dividend 15 percent
- Review: Loehfelm's `Devil in Her Way' is a winner
- Barrick: Argentine side of Pascua Lama continues
- Sandor Racz, 1956 Hungarian workers' leader, dies
- Online poker: Legal website launches in Nevada
- Arab League sweetens Israel-Palestinian peace plan
- Vatican seeks to temper expectations of big reform
- Army: French arrest jihadist convert in Mali
- US: Crew negligent in sinking off coast
- Somali man gets life term for killing 4 in US
- Bombs kill 3 NATO troops, 9 Afghans
- ESPN: Regrets reporter comment on gay NBA player
- Hezbollah hints at possible Syria intervention
- French-born music director joins Dallas Opera
- US urges medical treatment for Chinese detainee
- Bomb kills 4 Sunni worshippers in Iraq
- Australian man stands trial for US bank robbery
- Russia charging NASA $70M per astronaut seat
- Utah referee critically hurt by soccer game punch
- Amanda Knox says what happened to her was surreal
- Hezbollah hints at possible Syria intervention
- APNewsBreak: US horse slaughter plant to open soon
- Oil price falls, ends April down 4 percent
- Daley's long, hard road to Players Championship
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Vatican seeks to temper expectations of big reform
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Wheat price increases on worsening crop conditions
- Storming ministries, Libya's militias put pressure
- Shoppers face hurdles in finding ethical clothing
- Empire State Building IPO clears legal hurdle
- Predators sign Hornqvist to five-year contract
- ElBaradei: Egypt leader will need opposition help
- US urges medical treatment for Chinese detainee
- Report: Apple selling record amount in bonds
- Mariners, Al Hilal advance in ACL
- France: jihadist convert arrested in Mali
- Stocks edge higher; IBM pulls up the Dow
- Ex-Tunisia dictator gets new life sentence
- US assists plane crash probe in Afghanistan
- ESPN: Regrets Broussard comment on gay NBA player
- Rios Montt's genocide trial resumes in Guatemala
- Slain student's mother touched by Collins' tribute
- Brighter view on jobs and pay lifts US confidence
- Affidavit: Tests link ricin to US letters suspect
- Woody Allen casts stars Colin Firth, Emma Stone
- Reliever Joel Hanrahan activated by Red Sox
- Wheat price rises on worsening crop conditions
- Russia had elder Boston suspect under surveillance
- Eternal flame at JFK gravesite undergoing repairs
- Tour drops its doping case against Vijay Singh
- Jackson's private life on display in civil trial
- Tests link deadly ricin to Obama letters suspect
- Repubolcans persist with questions about Benghazi
- Former AP correspondent Wheeler dies at 88
- Republicans persist with questions about Benghazi
- Ohio zoo's baby gorilla has human surrogate moms
- Dortmund reaches CL final despite loss to Madrid
- Artist replaces paintbrush with jet engine thrust
- Figueredo takes over officially in South America
- San Diego-Tijuana pursue longshot Olympics bid
- Collins' big test will be walking into locker room
- IBM pulls the stock market out of a morning slump
- Figueredo takes over officially in South America
- ESPN regrets Broussard comment on gay NBA player
- Dancers audition to appear with Rockettes in NYC
- Hezbollah warns of possible Syria intervention
- Rios Montt's genocide trial resumes in Guatemala
- Ohio zoo's abandoned baby gorilla gets human care
- US: Morning-after pill to move over-the-counter
- Paltrow, Parker launch Web series for AOL
- Ex-hedge fund boss seeks leniency at NY sentencing
- Obama vows again to close prison at Guantanamo Bay
- NYC mayor staunchly defends police policies
- US: Morning-after pill more easily available
- CentAm businessmen propose building gas pipeline
- US allows hunter to import rare black rhino trophy
- Digital fees pay off for 2 top-selling newspapers
- Mourinho gives more hints he's leaving Madrid
- NASCAR drivers hit 214 mph during Indy tire test
- Deco fails doping test in Brazil; will appeal
- Witnesses describe Nigeria assault that killed 187
- Bin Hammam's presence felt at Asian elections
- San Diego-Tijuana Olympic bid dealt crippling blow
- Boston bombing suspect's widow wants body released
- Review: Google Now useful as a supplement to Siri
- Blackburn to lead 'Pretty Little Liars' spinoff
- Review: 'Iron Man 3' loaded down by heavy metal
- Witnesses describe north Nigeria village killings
- Mexico detains father-in-law of cartel boss Guzman
- US: Morning-after pill OK for ages 15 and up
- Australian man says US bank robbery for homeless
- Venezuela lawmakers brawl amid election tensions
- Today In History
- Court seizes property to help Bangladesh victims
- Satellites, witnesses show scope of Nigeria attack
- Landmark agreement between CNA, Kyodo News takes effect
- Search suspended for British man in Pacific Ocean
- CNA rolls out revamped Japanese section of website
- China manufacturing growth slows in April
- Man jailed for punching Australian Rules umpire
- Uncle: Family to claim Boston bomb suspect's body
- Asia stocks down, China manufacturing growth slows
- US abortion doctor's murder trial goes to jury
- Tests link ricin poison to Obama letter suspect
- Australia coach not surprised at Welsh-look Lions
- Jackson's private life on display in US trial
- Myanmar anti-Muslim violence kills 1, injures 9
- Apple sells $17 billion in bonds in record deal
- Venezuela lawmakers brawl amid election tensions
- Taiwan-Japan fishery pact a victory: U.S. expert
- Australia proposes new tax for disability welfare
- Bailey named vice-captain in Australia's ODI squad
- Philip Roth receives 'Literary Service' award
- ANZ bullish on Taiwan's economic outlook
- Obama eyes higher profile role on immigration
- Obama wants more certainty on Syrian chemical arms
- Delta Electronics Q1 earnings beat market expectations
- No policy changes are expected as Fed ends meeting
- Oil price falls to $93 on China manufacturing data
- Number of furloughed workers down 10%
- Mt. Fuji poised to get World Heritage status
- Ireland publishes bill on life-saving abortions
- Dirty play accusations after Nuggets beat Warriors
- Honduran artists to visit Taiwan for pottery exchange
- Economic Daily News: Getting out of wage stagnation quagmire
- Taiwan sees first plum rain front
- Tour boss says cycling has changed post Armstrong
- Bangladesh marks May Day with demands for safety
- HP launches 'Moonshot' server in Taiwan
- Report: Afridi blames Misbah for exclusion
- Global smartphone shipments grow 9.4%
- Car bomb in Baghdad Shiite suburb kills 4
- NL Capsules
- AL Capsules
- WADA considers appeal after ruling in Fuentes case
- Settlers and Palestinians clash after killing
- Bangladesh marks May Day with demands for safety
- Myanmar anti-Muslim violence kills 1, injures 9
- Insulin gives Denmark's Novo Nordisk a Q1 boost
- U.S., Canadian directors to launch film on Taiwan democracy
- May Day strike disrupts transport in Greece
- Oil falls below $93 on China manufacturing data
- Japanese brokerage Daiwa ups target price for MediaTek
- Myanmar Muslim face uncertain future after attacks
- Police clash with demonstrators in Istanbul
- Workers rally for better conditions on May Day
- Davis Cup committee denies Pakistan appeal
- Police: toll from Bangladesh collapse tops 400
- Australian swim boss calls for Stillnox ban
- Bangladeshis demand worker safety as toll tops 400
- Fernando plans legal action against FIFA ban
- MediaTek Q1 pretax profit at higher end of target
- Fernando plans legal action against FIFA ban
- Will Smith to arrive in Taiwan May 2 for movie promotion
- Alex Ovechkin heads in right direction for Caps
- Bomb in Russia's Dagestan kills 2
- ECB weighs rate cut as eurozone economy struggles
- Truce reached among fighting climbers on Everest
- Selanne pushes Ducks past Detroit 3-1 in opener
- Olympic discus silver medalist banned for doping
- Three payment options proposed for new freeway toll
- Mount Fuji poised to get World Heritage status
- Truce reached among fighting climbers on Everest
- Alan Alda wants scientists to cut out the jargon
- Workers rally for better conditions on May Day
- Ireland publishes bill on life-saving abortions
- US tribe faces ultimatum on sale of massacre site
- 12-y-o Ye to become youngest on European Tour
- Government working toward 3% GDP growth: premier
- Moderate earthquake hits Indian-controlled Kashmir
- Company IDs 7 killed in Afghanistan plane crash
- First Bank reopens outlet in Yangon office
- A list of how teenager golfers have fared
- Taiwan NGOs attend international forum in U.S.
- Markets leaden-footed ahead of raft of US news
- 'Tropic of Cancer' campaign aimed at tourists from cold countries
- Nissan cuts prices on 7 US models
- 'Coronation Street' actor arrested on rape claim
- Report: Syria's Assad makes rare public appearance
- Generic competition cuts Merck's Q1 sales, profit
- Viacom 2Q profits fall, but beats expectations
- Officials: Car bomb attacks kill 8 in central Iraq
- British fighter Audley Harrison retires at 41
- China automaker to open electric bus plant in Cali
- Police clash with demonstrators in Istanbul
- FIFA reminds Qatar to curb bin Hammam lobbying
- TSMC largest Taiwanese firm among top 1,000 in Greater China
- Futures higher ahead of flood of data
- Congo's M23 rebels say peace talks in trouble
- O Music Awards set to return June 19
- Pakistan-US alliance takes hits on campaign trail
- Ohio set to execute man in baby girl's death
- Italy's 1st black minister highlights race problem
- Israel PM: Conflict over recognition not territory
- Lufthansa, union agree on wage increases
- Keith Richards: I don't own an iPod
- Mozilla: UK spyware company hijacking our brand
- Oil sinks to near $92 on China manufacturing data
- Workers stage Labor Day protests against pension plan
- Vocational students treat disadvantaged students with free meals
- Italy race problems seen with black gov't minister
- Abuse victims to join 'Vagina Monologues' performances
- Bomb in Russia's Dagestan kills 2
- Afghan peace council official killed in south
- Survey: Private employers add just 119K in April
- IC designer seeks primary listing on TWSE
- Congo's M23 rebels say peace talks in trouble
- IBM makes tiny movie by pushing molecules around
- US jobs data add to market concerns ahead of Fed
- Foreign group learns about Tzu Chi's environmental work
- Chrysler US sales up 11 percent in April
- Bolivia president expels US govt aid agency
- Report shows persistence of TV violence
- T-Mobile USA completes MetroPCS acquisition
- Myanmar Muslims face uncertain future after attack
- Thai club Buriram reaches knockout stage of ACL
- US Treasury says debt auctions could be trimmed
- Van Gogh Museum reopens with display on his craft
- Syria's Assad makes rare public visit for May Day
- Terry Gilliam to direct Berlioz opera at ENO
- Greek capital's mayor vows to ban 'racist' charity
- Oil sinks on China manufacturing, US jobs data
- Tsarnaevs' father puts off plans to travel to US
- Protesters end takeover at Mexican university
- Hsieh excluded from DPP's China Affairs Committee
- Ultramarathoner Chen departs for final race in Australia
- US manufacturing grows in April at slower pace
- Adventurer dies trying to cross Greenland ice cap
- US construction spending down 1.7 percent in March
- Macedonian police hold 17 over antiquities looting
- Bangladesh building collapse victims buried
- Israeli officials say man crosses into Lebanon
- Islamist preacher arrested in Egypt over slander
- UK police to track dementia patients using GPS
- US man who killed, raped 6-month-old executed
- Viacom 2Q profit falls, but beats expectations
- Viacom 2Q profit falls, but beats expectations
- Viacom 2Q profit falls, but beats expectations
- Viacom 2Q profit falls, but beats expectations
- Viacom 2Q profit falls, but beats expectations
- Viacom 2Q profit falls, but beats expectations
- Viacom 2Q profit falls, but beats expectations
- Viacom 2Q profit falls, but beats expectations
- Viacom 2Q profit falls, but beats expectations
- Viacom 2Q profit falls, but beats expectations
- Viacom 2Q profit falls, but beats expectations
- Viacom 2Q profit falls, but beats expectations
- Ma lauds Abe's economic policy
- Mexico City subway baby to ride free for life
- Mexico City subway baby to ride free for life
- Mexico City subway baby to ride free for life
- Mexico City subway baby to ride free for life
- Mexico City subway baby to ride free for life
- Mexico City subway baby to ride free for life
- Report shows persistence of TV violence
- Report shows persistence of TV violence
- Report shows persistence of TV violence
- Report shows persistence of TV violence
- Report shows persistence of TV violence
- Report shows persistence of TV violence
- Report shows persistence of TV violence
- Report shows persistence of TV violence
- Report shows persistence of TV violence
- Report shows persistence of TV violence
- Report shows persistence of TV violence
- Report shows persistence of TV violence
- Man who killed, raped 6-month-old executed
- Man who killed, raped 6-month-old executed
- Man who killed, raped 6-month-old executed
- Man who killed, raped 6-month-old executed
- Man who killed, raped 6-month-old executed
- Man who killed, raped 6-month-old executed
- Child shoots sister with rifle he got as a gift
- Child shoots sister with rifle he got as a gift
- Child shoots sister with rifle he got as a gift
- Child shoots sister with rifle he got as a gift
- Child shoots sister with rifle he got as a gift
- Child shoots sister with rifle he got as a gift
- Terry Gilliam to direct Berlioz opera at ENO
- Terry Gilliam to direct Berlioz opera at ENO
- Terry Gilliam to direct Berlioz opera at ENO
- Terry Gilliam to direct Berlioz opera at ENO
- Terry Gilliam to direct Berlioz opera at ENO
- Terry Gilliam to direct Berlioz opera at ENO
- Singh out of tournament, day after exonerated
- Singh out of tournament, day after exonerated
- Singh out of tournament, day after exonerated
- Singh out of tournament, day after exonerated
- Singh out of tournament, day after exonerated
- Singh out of tournament, day after exonerated
- Singh out of tournament, day after exonerated
- T-Mobile USA completes MetroPCS acquisition
- T-Mobile USA completes MetroPCS acquisition
- T-Mobile USA completes MetroPCS acquisition
- T-Mobile USA completes MetroPCS acquisition
- T-Mobile USA completes MetroPCS acquisition
- T-Mobile USA completes MetroPCS acquisition
- Talk of the Day -- Should Taiwan dollar be forced into depreciation?
- US crude oil supplies grow by 6.7 million barrels
- US crude oil supplies grow by 6.7 million barrels
- US crude oil supplies grow by 6.7 million barrels
- US crude oil supplies grow by 6.7 million barrels
- US crude oil supplies grow by 6.7 million barrels
- US crude oil supplies grow by 6.7 million barrels
- Detective to detail investigation into Jackson doc
- Detective to detail investigation into Jackson doc
- Detective to detail investigation into Jackson doc
- Detective to detail investigation into Jackson doc
- Detective to detail investigation into Jackson doc
- Detective to detail investigation into Jackson doc
- Detective to detail investigation into Jackson doc
- Detective to detail investigation into Jackson doc
- Detective to detail investigation into Jackson doc
- Detective to detail investigation into Jackson doc
- Detective to detail investigation into Jackson doc
- Detective to detail investigation into Jackson doc
- Dodig ousts 2nd-seeded Cilic at BMW Open
- Dodig ousts 2nd-seeded Cilic at BMW Open
- Dodig ousts 2nd-seeded Cilic at BMW Open
- Dodig ousts 2nd-seeded Cilic at BMW Open
- Dodig ousts 2nd-seeded Cilic at BMW Open
- Dodig ousts 2nd-seeded Cilic at BMW Open
- Dodig ousts 2nd-seeded Cilic at BMW Open
- Van Gogh Museum reopens with display on his craft
- Van Gogh Museum reopens with display on his craft
- Van Gogh Museum reopens with display on his craft
- Van Gogh Museum reopens with display on his craft
- Van Gogh Museum reopens with display on his craft
- Van Gogh Museum reopens with display on his craft
- Van Gogh Museum reopens with display on his craft
- Van Gogh Museum reopens with display on his craft
- Van Gogh Museum reopens with display on his craft
- Van Gogh Museum reopens with display on his craft
- Van Gogh Museum reopens with display on his craft
- Van Gogh Museum reopens with display on his craft
- Scientists find cannibalism at American settlement
- Scientists find cannibalism at American settlement
- Scientists find cannibalism at American settlement
- Scientists find cannibalism at American settlement
- Scientists find cannibalism at American settlement
- Scientists find cannibalism at American settlement
- Friends of bombing suspect in immigration court
- Friends of bombing suspect in immigration court
- Friends of bombing suspect in immigration court
- Friends of bombing suspect in immigration court
- Friends of bombing suspect in immigration court
- Friends of bombing suspect in immigration court
- 6 killed in shooting in Thailand's restive south
- 6 killed in shooting in Thailand's restive south
- 6 killed in shooting in Thailand's restive south
- 6 killed in shooting in Thailand's restive south
- 6 killed in shooting in Thailand's restive south
- 6 killed in shooting in Thailand's restive south
- 6 killed in shooting in Thailand's restive south
- Ireland publishes bill on life-saving abortions
- Ireland publishes bill on life-saving abortions
- Ireland publishes bill on life-saving abortions
- Ireland publishes bill on life-saving abortions
- Ireland publishes bill on life-saving abortions
- Ireland publishes bill on life-saving abortions
- Boston police: 3 more suspects in custody bombings
- Boston police: 3 more suspects in custody bombings
- Boston police: 3 more suspects in custody bombings
- Boston police: 3 more suspects in custody bombings
- Boston police: 3 more suspects in custody bombings
- Boston police: 3 more suspects in custody bombings
- IOC and WADA condemn ruling on Puerto blood bags
- IOC and WADA condemn ruling on Puerto blood bags
- IOC and WADA condemn ruling on Puerto blood bags
- IOC and WADA condemn ruling on Puerto blood bags
- IOC and WADA condemn ruling on Puerto blood bags
- IOC and WADA condemn ruling on Puerto blood bags
- IOC and WADA condemn ruling on Puerto blood bags
- Boston police: 3 more suspects in custody bombings
- Bomb in Russia's Dagestan province kills 2
- No remains found near suspected 9/11 airplane part
- Sex ed book in Hebrew for Israel's Orthodox Jews
- Armstrong case could hinge on USPS benefit
- Imperial Hotel Taipei celebrates Mother’s Day
- ShangriI-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei Celebrates Mother’s Day
- Caesar Park Hotel Taipei Appreciation for 10 years of successful operation
- GRAND HYATT TAIPEI PRESENTS “TASTES OF AMERICA” AT CAFÉ
- Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei Presents Indian Chef Shiv Singh Rawat
- Taiwan approves casino legislation
- Zimbabwe generals: We won't meet prime minister
- UK police to track dementia patients using GPS
- Around the world, angry workers unite on May Day
- PepsiCo pulls Mountain Dew ad after criticism
- US economic fears weigh on markets ahead of Fed
- US child kills sister with gun he got as a gift
- T-Mobile US stock jumps in debut trading
- Hamstring injury knocks Bolt out of Jamaica meet
- AP sources: 2 arrested anew are suspect's friends
- Pink Floyd poser arrested for theft by swindle
- Agitaci
- Agitaci
- Agitaci
- Agitaci
- Agitaci
- Agitaci
- Agitaci
- Agitaci
- Agitaci
- Agitaci
- Agitaci
- Agitaci
- Police: 3 more in custody in Boston bombings
- Muralitharan to play in Caribbean T20 league
- Abused disabled US plant workers awarded $240M
- Police: 3 more in custody in Boston bombings
- Power at right place to try to end winless streak
- AP's John Daniszewski named to Pulitzer board
- Vieques ponders future 10 years after Navy left
- Paramilitary soap opera stirs dispute in Colombia
- 5 hurt in Ontario automotive plant explosion
- Mata: Chelsea deserves to be in Champions League
- Stocks down on manufacturing, jobs slowdown
- Detroit boosted by truck sales; Honda, Nissan gain
- MCC set to redevelop Lord's ground
- Lawyer in US terror case has cancer, wants release
- UN diplomats: Syrian envoy Brahimi wants to resign
- Venezuela lawmakers brawl amid election tensions
- Scholars find cannibalism at Jamestown settlement
- Syria's Assad in rare visit as rockets hit capital
- US woman reveals new face after transplant
- The Civil Wars return this year with new album
- Israel: Conflict over recognition, not territory
- Fed signals it could increase or decrease stimulus
- PokerStars bid to buy US casino scrapped
- Text of the Federal Reserve's statement Wednesday
- US woman disfigured in lye attack reveals new face
- Messi on bench for Barca's semi with Bayern Munich
- Italy's new PM pushes for European banking union
- 3 men charged in connection with Boston bomb case
- Grisham sequel to 'A Time to Kill' to be published
- Mata: Chelsea deserves to be in Champions League
- US home video spending rises 5 pct in 1Q
- Remini back in sitcom business with 'Family Tools'
- Venezuela tensions high after congressional brawl
- AP Interview: Iraq official cites excessive force
- Stocks lower on manufacturing, jobs slowdown
- FBI: 3 removed backpack from Boston suspect's room
- US immigration debate gives life to annual rallies
- Turkmen leader's horse fall hidden from nation
- Bolivia president expels US govt aid agency
- US tribe can't afford to buy massacre site
- Italy's new PM pushes for European banking union
- Detective details Jackson doctor's massive debts
- Official: Arrested student entered US without visa
- Man tied to hacking group Anonymous back in court
- Oil sinks on China manufacturing and US supplies
- DreamWorks buying AwesomenessTV for about $33M
- 'Coronation Street' actor charged over rape claims
- Judge orders 3-year sentence in GM theft case
- Gold, silver, other metals prices fall sharply
- US: Mexican women forced into sex 25 times a day
- 2 men charged in Boston bomb case waive bail
- Abused disabled US plant workers awarded $240M
- 'The Testament of Mary' to close Sunday
- AP Interview: Sunni Iraq official criticizes force
- Syrian president showing renewed confidence
- 6 dead in crash of Mexican prosecutors' plane
- Stocks sink as economic outlook dims; Dow off 138
- Activision summons new 'Call of Duty' video game
- Correction: Honduras-Death Squads story
- Bomb squad check van parked at UK airport
- Immigration debate creates dilemma for Obama
- US institute: NKorea reactor nearing completion
- Unemployment rates fall in 90 pct. of US cities
- Bayern Munich lines up CL final with Dortmund
- US keeps Cuba on state sponsors of terrorism list
- Facebook 1Q earnings, revenue grow, mobile ads up
- Thai club Buriram, UAE"s Al Shaba advance in ACL
- Fed keeps stimulus, says taxes and cuts have hurt
- Conde Nast launches Vogue, Wired video programming
- Visa's fiscal 2Q net income slips nearly 2 pct.
- Judge gives major break in GM theft case
- Convicted Indian spy dies in Pakistan
- Lawyers: 2 didn't know of Boston attack plans
- Electric car maker CODA files for bankruptcy
- FILA to hold 'extraordinary' congress in Moscow
- Macau helps Las Vegas Sands top 1Q expectations
- Convicted Indian spy dies in Pakistan
- US keeps Cuba on state sponsors of terrorism list
- Obama look at other steps than closing Guantanamo
- Facebook 1Q earnings, revenue grow, mobile ads up
- UMass: 1 arrested is suspended, 2 not enrolled
- Obama mulls steps other than closing Guantanamo
- Tablets with Windows RT see slow sales, IDC says
- Ex-lawyer convicted in terror case seeks release
- Van at UK's Gatwick Airport checked by bomb squad
- Bayern Munich lines up CL final with Dortmund
- Kuznetsov gets USTA wild card for French Open
- Marriott 1Q climbs on higher rates, group events
- Frosty start for upstate NY ice cream truck season
- Stocks sink as economic outlook dims; Dow off 138
- 1st Chinese automaker in US to open Calif. Plants
- Visa card use up but 2Q profit slips nearly 2 pct.
- Park looks to keep hot streak going at Kingsmill
- 1st Chinese automaker in US to open plants
- Peru: Man accused in killing 3-day-old found dead
- DNA test for body in grave of Dominican hero
- Security casts shadow over Obama's Mexico trip
- Trial shows financial woes of Jackson doctor
- Players expecting a bumpy ride at Quail Hollow
- More top university officials quit in Puerto Rico
- Mitch Albom switches publishers, has 3-book deal
- Mobile ads help grow Facebook's 1Q revenue 38 pct.
- Stocks sink on economic worries; Dow off 138
- FBI seeks data on 3 in Benghazi attack
- CBS' Moonves dismisses Aereo as 1Q earns top views
- Guerrero likes chances of giving Mayweather loss
- Pickups spur increase in April auto sales
- Orb installed as 7-2 favorite for Kentucky Derby
- Former official TV viewer on Tiger drop
- US child kills sister with gun he got as a gift
- Damian Lillard is NBA Rookie of the Year
- Texts, TV, then trouble for bombing suspect's pals
- PepsiCo pulls Mountain Dew ad after criticism
- Bolivia president expels US government aid agency
- Focus on All Blacks' form in Super Rugby
- Canadian judge dismisses lawsuit against Chevron
- Guam Memorial Hospital submits $144M budget
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Chris Kelly, of rap duo Kriss Kross, dies in US
- NKorea sentences American to 15 years hard labor
- NHL Playoff Capsules
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- United Daily News: End chronic sluggishness soon
- Top 3 face testing time in Super Rugby
- Coroner: Boy, 5, shoots 2-year-old sister in US
- NKorea sentences American to 15 years labor
- Sheik Salman elected president of Asian football
- Taiwan's manufacturing PMI down in April
- Shares of HTC lower on cash dividend plan
- Survey shows China manufacturing growth slowing
- Sheik Salman elected to FIFA ruling board
- North Korea sentences American to 15 years' labor
- SKorea to aid companies shut out of NKorea complex
- Taiwan to cooperate with U.S. university on anti-terror research
- Study: Food, skin allergies increasing in children
- US woman disfigured in attack reveals new face
- NBA Daily Playoff Glance
- Monterrey rallies, wins CONCACAF Champions League
- Chris Kelly, of rap duo Kris Kross, dies in US
- China says no foreign link in Xinjiang violence
- Chinese incursion leaves India on verge of crisis
- Immigration debate gives life to US rallies
- Monterrey wins 3rd straight CONCACAF title
- 24 fall into river at Chinese tourist town
- Asia stocks down on US, China economic fears
- DPP chairman to visit U.S.
- Taiwan-Japan fishing commission to deal with Diaoyutais issue
- Pingtung County to launch stargazing event
- H7N9 cases up in China; WHO warns of serious threat
- AL Capsules
- NHL Daily Playoff Glance
- Early Hollywood teen star Deanna Durbin dies at 91
- Taiwan shares close up 0.43 %
- Obama to pitch the immigration overhaul in Mexico
- Indians angry at convicted spy's death in Pakistan
- Tough auto market dents BMW earns, sales in Q1
- Celtics win at Knicks, close series gap to 3-2
- China says no foreign link in Xinjiang violence
- 2-time winner Basso pulls out of Giro due to cyst
- Penguins romp past Islanders, Bruins, Sharks win
- Sanofi earnings slashed in first quarter
- Taiwan sets up task force in Japan for TPP information exchanges
- Local bourse ends above 8,100 points
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- NL Capsules
- Wiggins, doping case in spotlight as Giro starts
- 430 dead so far in Bangladesh building collapse
- 12-year-old Ye sets record on European Tour debut
- Bahrain 2, Qatar 0 in Asian football elections
- Syrian troops advance in central city of Homs
- Taiwan dollar value decided by market: central bank
- Shell CEO Voser to retire in 2014
- HTC forecasts 64% hike for Q2 revenue
- Carnation prices up as Mother's Day approaches
- Losses widen in Q1 at airline Lufthansa
- Bangladesh building collapse toll rises to 430
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Shell CEO Voser to retire in 2014
- Bharti Airtel's quarterly profit drops 49 percent
- Shanghai bishop funeral held amid successor crisis
- Croatian goalkeeper found dead in Sweden
- Kallis asks to be left out of South Africa squad
- Spice Girls musical to close in June
- Security bureau warns of China's ambitions regarding Taiwan
- Buchholz wins again as Red Sox rout Blue Jays 10-1
- Siemens reduces full-year forecast
- Olympic Stadium to stage 5 games at Rugby WCup
- Benedict comes home to new house, new pope
- After CL loss, Barcelona can clinch Spanish title
- Pakistan to deploy 600,000 security staff for vote
- Gadhafi's son appears in court; case postponed
- Music City mourns country legend George Jones
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Production cuts hit Statoil profits, revenue
- Qatar WCup official upbeat on FIFA election loss
- Afghan policeman killed in Pakistan border clash
- 2-time Giro winner Basso pulls out due to cyst
- Dortmund hosts Bayern for Champs League preview
- UN: April deadliest month in Iraq since June 2008
- PSG close to title; Ancelotti's future a concern
- After loss, Barcelona can clinch Spanish title
- US economic concerns weigh on markets ahead of ECB
- Greek police prevents 'Greeks only' food handout
- Government backpedals on promotion of tipping
- Incentives offered to help keep H7N9 flu from Taiwan
- British NGO challenges Goldman tax deal
- BBC broadcaster admits 14 indecent assaults
- BBC broadcaster admits 14 indecent assaults
- BBC broadcaster admits 14 indecent assaults
- BBC broadcaster admits 14 indecent assaults
- BBC broadcaster admits 14 indecent assaults
- BBC broadcaster admits 14 indecent assaults
- Kenya court: 2 Iranians guilty of terror plot
- Police, politicians push surveillance post-Boston
- UK man jailed for selling fake bomb detectors
- Taiwan citizens allowed to apply online for Turkish visas: MOFA
- Official: Syrians attack Turkish border officials
- Juventus looks to clinch title against Palermo
- Bittersweet end for missing in Bangladesh collapse
- Giro d'Italia Stages
- HTC forecasts 64% hike for Q2 revenue (update)
- ECB meets amid rate cut expectations
- Incentives offered to help keep H7N9 flu from Taiwan
- Wallaby Digby Ioane signs with French club
- Dutch horse meat trader fined over 'halal beef'
- Greece's Alpha Bank shares soar on recap deal
- France defends interest in blocking Yahoo deal
- Sri Lanka calls up Welegedara in 3 years
- For 3, bomb suspect's friendship leads to charges
- 12-year-old Ye makes history at China Open
- GM net income falls 14 pct to $865 million in 1Q
- Capsule reviews of new movie releases
- Futures pointing higher after previous day's rout
- Cathay Financial proposes five-year high dividend
- EU in Kosovo launches new organ trafficking probe
- ECB cuts benchmark interest rate to 0.5 percent
- Taiwan artists plan display for Japan's quake victims
- Obama to tap Pritzker, Froman for economic jobs
- Animal rights activists call for ban on hunting games
- France defends interest in blocking Yahoo deal
- Filipino boy on YouTube invited to DeGeneres show
- Review: 'Star Trek' game sets phasers on dumb
- Oldest concentration camp survivor dead at 107
- Israeli PM says he'd want referendum on peace deal
- Spice Girls musical 'Viva Forever' closing in June
- Oil trades above $91, recovering from big drop
- Edinburgh festival to feature new production by Taiwanese troupe
- Philippines gets second investment grade rating
- Lebanese police arrest 2011 kidnapper of Estonians
- Obama to pitch immigration overhaul in Mexico
- US jobless claims fall to 5-year low of 324K
- US worker productivity rises just 0.7 pct. in Q1
- Eva Air launches flight to new destination in Japan
- OECD urges Italy to keep austerity as Rome balks
- The Hollywood Reporter's best stories of the week
- Bangladesh building collapse toll rises to 433
- US trade deficit falls to $38.8 billion in March
- Kellogg 1Q profit falls, approves $1B buyback
- FBI in Jersey to announce Cuba fugitive case
- UN says 2012 was 9th-hottest year since 1850
- Text of statement by ECB President Mario Draghi
- Man United posts record revenues, debt drops
- Taiwan, Japan to hold 1st fishing commission meeting May 7
- GM profit falls 14 pct in 1Q; Europe loss narrows
- Vegas, Macau help MGM Resorts beat 1Q expectations
- 'Off the charts': 133k Somalia famine child deaths
- Afghanistan's Karzai urges closure of Guantanamo
- Guatemala cracks down on anti-mine protests
- Expert: Rhinos extinct in Mozambique
- National Mall overhaul draws $10M gift from VW
- Spain: police bust jet-ski-using drug smugglers
- Syrian troops advance in central city of Homs
- Obama to tap fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Intel names insider to serve as its CEO
- Dutch ponder giving police the right to hack
- Hwang, Hend lead after 1st round in Indonesia
- Stocks open higher after GM, CBS earnings rise
- Hamas arrests 6 hard-line Islamists in Gaza
- Two Taiwanese enter round two of 'Best Jobs' application
- Experts divided on controversial nuclear plant
- Credit-easing steps by central banks, at a glance
- ICE probes human trafficking report at US home
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- AP Interview: New job for son of toppled shah
- Taiwan's 1st casino may open by 2019 at earliest: minister
- Glance: Key ECB measures to calm eurozone crisis
- US stocks gain after unemployment claims fall
- Studios go direct to fans for social-media boost
- Obama taps fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Jet ski drug smugglers busted in Spain
- One of oldest concentration camp survivors dies
- Taiwan press freedom ranked 8th in Asia-Pacific
- Germany shakes off inferiority complex to Spain
- Germany shakes off inferiority complex to Spain
- Germany shakes off inferiority complex to Spain
- Denmark cuts key interest rate to 0.2 percent
- Denmark cuts key interest rate to 0.2 percent
- Denmark cuts key interest rate to 0.2 percent
- Denmark cuts key interest rate to 0.2 percent
- Denmark cuts key interest rate to 0.2 percent
- Denmark cuts key interest rate to 0.2 percent
- British NGO challenges Goldman tax deal
- British NGO challenges Goldman tax deal
- British NGO challenges Goldman tax deal
- British NGO challenges Goldman tax deal
- British NGO challenges Goldman tax deal
- British NGO challenges Goldman tax deal
- Syrian troops advance in central city of Homs
- Syrian troops advance in central city of Homs
- Syrian troops advance in central city of Homs
- Syrian troops advance in central city of Homs
- Syrian troops advance in central city of Homs
- Syrian troops advance in central city of Homs
- ING US rises slightly in debut after $1.3B IPO
- ING US rises slightly in debut after $1.3B IPO
- ING US rises slightly in debut after $1.3B IPO
- ING US rises slightly in debut after $1.3B IPO
- ING US rises slightly in debut after $1.3B IPO
- ING US rises slightly in debut after $1.3B IPO
- Huge chocolate white eagle marks Poland's holiday
- Huge chocolate white eagle marks Poland's holiday
- Huge chocolate white eagle marks Poland's holiday
- Huge chocolate white eagle marks Poland's holiday
- Huge chocolate white eagle marks Poland's holiday
- Huge chocolate white eagle marks Poland's holiday
- Expert: Rhinos extinct in Mozambique
- Expert: Rhinos extinct in Mozambique
- Expert: Rhinos extinct in Mozambique
- Expert: Rhinos extinct in Mozambique
- Expert: Rhinos extinct in Mozambique
- Expert: Rhinos extinct in Mozambique
- Loblaw CEO troubled by silence of other retailers
- Loblaw CEO troubled by silence of other retailers
- Loblaw CEO troubled by silence of other retailers
- Loblaw CEO troubled by silence of other retailers
- Loblaw CEO troubled by silence of other retailers
- Loblaw CEO troubled by silence of other retailers
- Loblaw CEO troubled by silence of other retailers
- Barcelona website looks on the bright side
- Barcelona website looks on the bright side
- Barcelona website looks on the bright side
- Barcelona website looks on the bright side
- Barcelona website looks on the bright side
- Barcelona website looks on the bright side
- Barcelona website looks on the bright side
- Barcelona website looks on the bright side
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- US trade deficit falls to $38.8 billion in March
- US trade deficit falls to $38.8 billion in March
- US trade deficit falls to $38.8 billion in March
- US trade deficit falls to $38.8 billion in March
- US trade deficit falls to $38.8 billion in March
- US trade deficit falls to $38.8 billion in March
- US trade deficit falls to $38.8 billion in March
- US trade deficit falls to $38.8 billion in March
- US trade deficit falls to $38.8 billion in March
- US trade deficit falls to $38.8 billion in March
- US trade deficit falls to $38.8 billion in March
- US trade deficit falls to $38.8 billion in March
- Talk of the Day -- Flat panel giants cut capital spending
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Loblaw CEO troubled by silence of other retailers
- Loblaw CEO troubled by silence of other retailers
- Loblaw CEO troubled by silence of other retailers
- Loblaw CEO troubled by silence of other retailers
- Loblaw CEO troubled by silence of other retailers
- Loblaw CEO troubled by silence of other retailers
- Loblaw CEO troubled by silence of other retailers
- 'Off the charts': 133k Somalia famine child deaths
- 'Off the charts': 133k Somalia famine child deaths
- 'Off the charts': 133k Somalia famine child deaths
- 'Off the charts': 133k Somalia famine child deaths
- 'Off the charts': 133k Somalia famine child deaths
- 'Off the charts': 133k Somalia famine child deaths
- C. African Republic leader calls for public order
- C. African Republic leader calls for public order
- C. African Republic leader calls for public order
- C. African Republic leader calls for public order
- C. African Republic leader calls for public order
- C. African Republic leader calls for public order
- Hamas arrests 6 hard-line Islamists in Gaza
- Hamas arrests 6 hard-line Islamists in Gaza
- Hamas arrests 6 hard-line Islamists in Gaza
- Hamas arrests 6 hard-line Islamists in Gaza
- Hamas arrests 6 hard-line Islamists in Gaza
- Hamas arrests 6 hard-line Islamists in Gaza
- Hamas arrests 6 hard-line Islamists in Gaza
- Hamas arrests 6 hard-line Islamists in Gaza
- Hamas arrests 6 hard-line Islamists in Gaza
- Hamas arrests 6 hard-line Islamists in Gaza
- Hamas arrests 6 hard-line Islamists in Gaza
- Hamas arrests 6 hard-line Islamists in Gaza
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- Obama names fundraiser, adviser for economic jobs
- OECD urges Italy to keep austerity as Rome balks
- OECD urges Italy to keep austerity as Rome balks
- OECD urges Italy to keep austerity as Rome balks
- OECD urges Italy to keep austerity as Rome balks
- OECD urges Italy to keep austerity as Rome balks
- OECD urges Italy to keep austerity as Rome balks
- OECD urges Italy to keep austerity as Rome balks
- OECD urges Italy to keep austerity as Rome balks
- OECD urges Italy to keep austerity as Rome balks
- OECD urges Italy to keep austerity as Rome balks
- OECD urges Italy to keep austerity as Rome balks
- OECD urges Italy to keep austerity as Rome balks
- Israeli PM says he'd want referendum on peace deal
- Israeli PM says he'd want referendum on peace deal
- Israeli PM says he'd want referendum on peace deal
- Israeli PM says he'd want referendum on peace deal
- Israeli PM says he'd want referendum on peace deal
- Israeli PM says he'd want referendum on peace deal
- Will, Jaden Smith arrive in Taiwan to promote 'After Earth'
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- NKorea sentences US man in possible bid for talks
- UN: M23 rebels have recruited 59 child soldiers
- British soap opera star denies child sex charges
- Guyana police probe man's death after bus fight
- Huge chocolate white eagle marks Poland's holiday
- Ferran Adria brings elBulli exhibition to London
- Witherspoon: I lied about pregnancy during arrest
- British NGO challenges Goldman tax deal
- Police fire tear gas at latest Guinea protest
- Taiwan anti-nuclear groups pick May 19 for protest
- “2013 The International Design Trend and New Marketing Workshop”
- Taiwan to close beach resort without environmental report
- The newly structured YDA is taking part in addressing Taiwan’s rising youth unemployment
- An ill-conceived comparison only exposes the piecemeal knowledge of government officials on nuclear power issue
- US representatives, French economist condemn treatment Taiwan ex-president
- 2 workers removed from Saudi-owned US residence
- Key quotes from ECB head Draghi's press briefing
- Netanyahu's father honored in east Jerusalem
- Lawyer: Lindsay Lohan checks into rehab facility
- UN report proposes moratorium on killer robots
- Minaj, Chris Brown to perform at Billboard Awards
- Benedict XVI returns to Vatican for first time
- Neglected National Mall in DC gets $10M from VW
- A look at impact of ECB rate cut
- BBC sportscaster Hall admits 14 indecent assaults
- Venezuela: Opposition wants violence investigation
- Oil jumps more than 2 percent, natural gas drops
- Benitez faces Ferguson for last time with Chelsea
- German co. 'surprised' by Bangladesh clothing find
- Mexican mayor blames brother's death on vigilantes
- US ricin-letters case headed to grand jury
- Liberia FA president banned for using meet minutes
- Clean technology investors shift focus to drilling
- UN report wants moratorium on killer robots
- US suicide rate rose sharply among middle-aged
- US: Many causes for dramatic bee disappearance
- Russia looks to defend hockey worlds title
- 5 free things in Portland, from parks to markets
- Janko Tipsarevic into BMW Open quarterfinals
- AP Interview: New job for son of toppled shah
- ECB cuts benchmark interest rate to 0.5 percent
- US: Many causes for dramatic bee disappearance
- AU could lift sanctions against Guinea-Bissau
- 1st southern US state abolishes death penalty
- US state to become 10th allowing gay marriage
- Attack on train in Mexico injures 10 migrants
- 4 Chad officials accused of foiled coup attempt
- 'Iron Man 3' grabs $21.5M in China opening day
- Activist to be tried for insulting Egypt president
- Sudan media says gold mine collapses, 60 trapped
- Maya Angelou honors mom, grandmother in new book
- Israeli leader heads to China with economic agenda
- Billionaire Buffett: Women key to US prosperity
- Lawyer: Ex-Ivory Coast leader's wife in hospital
- US calls for NKorea amnesty of sentenced American
- EU, Iran to consult on Tehran's nuke program
- US hedge fund exec gets 4-plus years in jail
- Comedian Marc Maron finally having his moment
- Wawrinka reaches quarterfinals of Portugal Open
- 'Lucky Guy' recoups investment on Broadway
- Lebanon: Main suspect in 2011 kidnapping arrested
- 'Parenthood,' 'Gilmore Girls' actress pens novel
- Stocks gain after unemployment claims fall
- As US drone strikes rise in Yemen, so does anger
- 4 Chad officials accused of foiled coup attempt
- Autism scientists seek more brains to aid research
- Fats Domino's Katrina-damaged grand piano restored
- Sore thumbs? US text messaging declines
- US trooper's killer named a most wanted terrorist
- Netanyahu's father to be honored in east Jerusalem
- Intel names Krzanich as chipmaker's next CEO
- Salt Lake school is changing lives through music
- Hagel: US rethinking possibly arming rebels
- Oil drilling technology leaps, clean energy lags
- Voicemail from Jackson's manager played in court
- Guardiola: I have no plans to return to Barcelona
- Gadhafi's son appears in Libya court; case delayed
- Report: Berlusconi mail may contain bullets
- Obama in Mexico for talks on economy, security
- 8 bodies found in Guatemala clandestine grave
- Grateful Dead fans oppose renaming Garcia venue
- Langer all set for Insperity Championship
- Activists: Dozens killed in Syrian village
- Judge OKs release US man charged with terror
- Pirlo to quit Italy team after 2014 World Cup
- Overdose suspected in death of Kris Kross rapper
- Shots fired at Houston airport; 1 injured
- Pentagon report: NKorea moving toward nuke missile
- US judge to OK Empire State Building settlement
- US seeks data on account holders at Caribbean bank
- Official: Lohan rehab not licensed for treatment
- US extends authority to impose Myanmar sanctions
- Shots fired at Houston airport; 1 injured
- Raging fire forces evacuation of California homes
- Metals, energy futures bounce back
- Tunisia court convicts 2 veiled women in standoff
- Venezuela opposition wants probe of violence
- Former hostage left bemused by UK piracy mix up
- UN OKs political nation-building Somalia mission
- Kanaan unsure how injured hand will hold up
- Judge OKs release of US man charged with terror
- Guam schools receive slower Internet speeds
- Better jobs news, higher profits lift stock prices
- Blue Jays put RHP Johnson on DL, Romero to start
- Lawyer: Lindsay Lohan checks into California rehab
- Bon Jovi applauds New Jersey overdose law
- Harrington switches to the belly putter
- Canada names new head of central bank
- Scandinavian Airlines investigates jets clip in US
- US Navy unveils squadron of manned, unmanned craft
- New president to lead University of Puerto Rico
- Oil jumps more than 3 percent, natural gas drops
- US economic reports hold out hope for hiring gains
- LinkedIn 1Q net, revenue soar; outlook falls short
- 2 workers removed from Saudi-owned US residence
- Tunisia court convicts 2 veiled women in standoff
- Scandinavian Airlines probes jets' clip in US
- Saudi Arabia reports 7 cases of SARS-like virus
- US seeks data on account holders at Caribbean bank
- Chelsea beats Basel to reach Europa League final
- Godolphin scandal raises debate on steroid use
- Jurors hear voicemail saying Jackson was sick
- Official: 2010 raid in Jamaica killed 76 civilians
- Benfica beats Fenerbahce, into Europa League final
- Activists say dozens killed in Syrian village
- Shots fired at Houston airport; 1 killed
- Canada names new head of central bank
- Europa League Glance
- US flag-covered spire hoisted to NY's WTC roof
- The Mansion: the new VIP way to watch the Derby
- Correction: Bush Library-Sheehan story
- Venezuela opposition wants probe of violence
- Obama: Security relationship with Mexico to evolve
- Remains of marathon bombing suspect to be claimed
- Vyjack's trainer puts his faith in jockey
- US extends Myanmar sanctions authority for 1 year
- Remains of Boston bombing suspect to be claimed
- Bon Jovi applauds law to help overdose victims
- Top Colombian investigative journalist attacked
- Obama: Security relationship with Mexico to evolve
- Obama, Mexican president talk economy, security
- Remains of marathon bombing suspect to be claimed
- Obama "comfortable" with FDA approach on Plan B
- Column: 'I'm going to win the Kentucky Derby.'
- AFL to ask top players to help stop racial abuse
- Obama: All options for Syria are being considered
- Remains of Boston Marathon bombing suspect claimed
- Hagel: US rethinking idea of arming Syrian rebels
- Kutcher's company settles reality show lawsuit
- Steven Spielberg to direct 'American Sniper'
- US state becomes 10th allowing gay marriage
- FBI: Mask in US ricin case also had suspect's DNA
- New president to lead Puerto Rico university board
- UN chief and 5 powers discuss diplomacy for Syria
- 6th US state in 6 years abolishes death penalty
- Attack on train in Mexico injures 10 migrants
- Amnesty: Syrian government, rebels hunt reporters
- Judge OKs release US man charged with terror
- Guatemala cracks down on anti-mine protests
- Stuart Holden to rejoin US national team
- 17-year-old Jutanugarn leads LPGA at Kingsmill
- Testimony: Family tried intervention for Jackson
- Fresh off victory, top US gun lobby has convention
- Rhode Island becomes 10th state with gay marriage
- Saxophonist Wayne Shorter wins 3 Jazz Awards
- Australia plans to buy 12 EA-18G Growler aircraft
- 17-year-old Ariya leads LPGA at Kingsmill
- McIlroy opens with 67 at Wells Fargo
- Australia plans to buy 12 EA-18G Growler aircraft
- Migrants to Obama: Don't deport Mama
- Sexual revolution pioneer John Williamson dies
- Today In History
- NY biotech financier gets prison for stock scheme
- Canadiens' Lars Eller taken off on stretcher
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Till family calls for meeting with Lil Wayne
- Slayer guitarist Jeff Hanneman dies at 49
- Nashville mourns country legend George Jones
- Indonesia says 2 arrested for Myanmar Embassy plot
- Review: Mike Bartlett waves red flag with 'Bull'
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Anderson makes 48 saves in Senators' 4-2 win
- Arrests show China's food safety troubles persist
- Westpac half year profit rises 11 percent
- NHL Playoff Capsules
- Inflation in Taiwan forecast to drop in April
- Yeung fails to have HK laundering case dismissed
- Bangladesh building collapse toll rises to 450
- Taiwan probes insider trading in chip takeover
- Blatter urges Asia to seek more World Cup places
- Taiwanese films on show at Los Angeles festival
- Fire forces evacuation of campus, homes in US
- Asia stocks rise on US jobs data
- US calls for NKorea amnesty for sentenced American
- Obama OK with morning-after pill sales at age 15
- HTC shares extend losses on lower-than-expected Q2 guidance
- Dempster wins 2nd straight, Red Sox beat Jays
- New pro Indian badminton league has high hopes
- Bangladeshi engineer arrested in building collapse
- Pakistani prosecutor in Musharraf case killed
- Thai police arrest Cambodian fugitive for killings
- Taiwan shares close up 0.08%
- HK prosecutor outlines Yeung laundering case
- BNP Paribas sees Q1 earnings tumble
- Disabled Gaza baby lives in Israel hospital
- Belgian mystery: Who is hiding the stolen money?
- Pakistani prisoner attacked in Indian Kashmir
- India cuts interest rate again to revive growth
- Air France-KLM losses mount in Q1
- Bangladeshi engineer arrested in building collapse
- Retiring Belgian nun says goodbye to Taiwan
- Blues seize on Quick error, beat Kings
- AL Capsules
- NL Capsules
- Obama reaching out to Mexican young people
- Rights group decries Sri Lanka's arrest of critic
- Film collection marks 100 years of Indian cinema
- Tough Nationals beat Braves again to cut gap
- German neo-Nazi trial sparks fear of hidden racism
- Indonesia says 2 arrested for Myanmar Embassy plot
- Giant rubber duck makes splash in Hong Kong harbor
- Pakistan's lead prosecutor in Bhutto case killed
- Official: house collapse in China crushes 4
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Economic Daily News: Solution to weak economic growth
- AUO shares resilient despite ADR pricing discount
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Neo-Nazi trial highlights casual racism in Germany
- Aussie ex-cyclist given 6-month ban for doping
- India cuts interest rate again to revive growth
- Omiya extends unbeaten run in J-League
- Spanish league investigates possible match fix
- Local bourse ends little changed on profit taking
- Syrian opposition blames regime for village deaths
- Taiwan tourists injured in China bus crash return home
- China could hold Israel-Palestinian talks if asked
- Documentary film festival to tour Taiwan
- Spanish league investigates possible match fix
- Bangladesh official: Disaster not 'really serious'
- Unlikely gelding wins US horse race
- Japanese housing market hot amid weak yen: broker
- Blues beat Stormers 18-17 in Super Rugby
- Drought across the West spurs resurgence of faith
- Tokyo protesters say no to amending constitution
- World stocks mixed ahead of US jobs data
- Oil falls toward $93 ahead of US monthly jobs data
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- China beefs up law to fight food safety scandals
- Video shows Reese Witherspoon's arrest in Atlanta
- Swann, Bresnan back after injury for England in CT
- Post-victory, US gun rights group holds convention
- WADA to hold meeting in China on gene doping
- Valcke: Qatar can host World Cup in 8 stadiums
- Sirigu, Verratti and Beckham receive bans for PSG
- EU predicts Eurozone recession to continue in 2013
- US casinos brace for impact of Internet gambling
- Taiwanese H7N9 patient's health improving: physician
- Chiang Kai-shek medal likely to be auctioned again: auction house
- Cross-strait cooperation brings wanted man back to Taiwan
- Spain investigates Armstrong doping ring
- Benitez gaining grudging respect at Chelsea
- Last South Koreans leave factory in North Korea
- SAfrica: officials suspended over wedding scandal
- China indicts official in sex tape with corruption
- Milan midfielder Montolivo may miss final 4 games
- RBS says gov't stake could be sold within year
- US military plane crashes in Kyrgyzstan
- Underwater German WWII bomber to be salvaged
- Cancer-survivor Pianeta faces Klitschko
- O'Leary receives compensation after Al Ahli firing
- Cross-strait cooperation brings wanted man back to Taiwan
- Cameron's Conservatives suffer in UK local votes
- Human trafficking gang busted in Hsinchu
- Philippine woman faces charges in Taiwan for mid-air fraud
- Bayern leaves out 4 stars for trip to Dortmund
- Police identify man whose body found in chimney
- Jeremy Lin documentary opens L.A. Asian film festival
- B&N to add Google Play app store to its Nook HD
- Fresh off victory, NRA holds convention in Houston
- Brooks's ex-bodyguard charged in UK hacking probe
- MND denies Chinese spouses of military personnel pose threat
- Oil up again to near $95 ahead of US jobs data
- Ilonen equals course record, 12yo misses China cut
- Futures mixed ahead of crucial jobs report
- Myanmar gold mine collapse kills 16
- Chiefs beat Rebels 39-33 in Super Rugby
- Mourinho insists future is undecided
- Cameras in planes show Italy thieves
- IC designers may account for third of total semiconductor sales by 2017
- Program to fit black-faced spoonbill with transmitters continues on
- Team directors play role for Giro favorites
- 'Idol' contestant Sanchez is not idle post-show
- Johnson hired as Scotland's director of rugby
- China hatches a 3-point proposal for cross-strait relations
- US employers add 165K jobs, rate falls to 7.5 pct.
- Poll shows fall in Spanish monarchy's popularity
- Felony charges dropped against Nigeria journalists
- Germany to host Chile for friendly in March 2014
- Platini: All-German final not proof of dominance
- US employers add 165K jobs; rate falls to 7.5 pct.
- Old rivalry renewed as Liverpool takes on Everton
- Drunken driving victim asks for help in making South Korean pay
- South African president, leaders discuss CAR
- Catholic bishops condemn Irish abortion bill
- Japan's PM would applaud Istanbul 2020 win
- EU predicts eurozone recession to continue in 2013
- Ang Lee to share his life, work in Taiwan
- Strong US jobs report sends stocks higher
- Calif wildfire burns path to Pacific
- Afghan interpreters launch UK court case
- Dodig beats Dolgopolov to reach BMW Open semifinal
- Nations wrap up nuke talks alarmed at alert level
- SAfrica: officials suspended over wedding scandal
- Cameron's Conservatives suffer in UK local votes
- Sole opposition TV channel in Venez makes changes
- Pressure on Bangladesh, retailers to fix factories
- Underwater German WWII bomber to be salvaged
- Man acquitted of Real IRA murder of 2 UK soldiers
- Thongchai leads by 2 shots in Indonesian 2nd round
- Upfront week marks unveiling of TV's new fall crop
- Corruption in SAfrica gets worse, harms citizens
- US military tanker plane crashes in Kyrgyzstan
- France want 9 or 11 stadiums for Euro 2016
- Will, Jaden Smith meet fans, promote eco-friendliness
- Most convenience store meals high in sodium: survey
- Taiwan-Japan fishery pact shows peace initiative works: MOFA
- Wenger pledges future to Arsenal
- Stocks surge in early trading after hiring climbs
- Afghan interpreters launch UK court case
- SAS sells regional airline Wideroe to raise cash
- Taiwan looks to sell local fish in Shanghai, Tianjin
- Survey: US service firms grew more slowly in April
- Witherspoon pleads no contest, fined after arrest
- Obama: US-Mexico stereotypes must be broken
- Despite new album, will.i.am looks past pop charts
- Watching TV: Taiwanese workers' top stress relief choice
- Chinese-American visitor thanks Taiwan for hospitality
- IAAF says 2 Turkish athletes charged with doping
- Dalayman's rapturous Immolation caps `Ring'
- U.S. lawmakers concerned about health of jailed ex-president
- US employers add 165K jobs; rate falls to 7.5 pct.
- US employers add 165K jobs; rate falls to 7.5 pct.
- US employers add 165K jobs; rate falls to 7.5 pct.
- US employers add 165K jobs; rate falls to 7.5 pct.
- US employers add 165K jobs; rate falls to 7.5 pct.
- US employers add 165K jobs; rate falls to 7.5 pct.
- US employers add 165K jobs; rate falls to 7.5 pct.
- US employers add 165K jobs; rate falls to 7.5 pct.
- Nadal criticizes ruling to destroy Puerto evidence
- Nadal criticizes ruling to destroy Puerto evidence
- Nadal criticizes ruling to destroy Puerto evidence
- Nadal criticizes ruling to destroy Puerto evidence
- Nadal criticizes ruling to destroy Puerto evidence
- Nadal criticizes ruling to destroy Puerto evidence
- Nadal criticizes ruling to destroy Puerto evidence
- Poland ready to deepen economic ties with Taiwan: Polish envoy
- Stocks surge in early trading after hiring climbs
- Stocks surge in early trading after hiring climbs
- Stocks surge in early trading after hiring climbs
- Stocks surge in early trading after hiring climbs
- Stocks surge in early trading after hiring climbs
- Stocks surge in early trading after hiring climbs
- Warren Buffett says economy still improving slowly
- Warren Buffett says economy still improving slowly
- Warren Buffett says economy still improving slowly
- Warren Buffett says economy still improving slowly
- Warren Buffett says economy still improving slowly
- Warren Buffett says economy still improving slowly
- Upfront week marks unveiling of TV's new fall crop
- Upfront week marks unveiling of TV's new fall crop
- Upfront week marks unveiling of TV's new fall crop
- Upfront week marks unveiling of TV's new fall crop
- Upfront week marks unveiling of TV's new fall crop
- Upfront week marks unveiling of TV's new fall crop
- Upfront week marks unveiling of TV's new fall crop
- Upfront week marks unveiling of TV's new fall crop
- Upfront week marks unveiling of TV's new fall crop
- Upfront week marks unveiling of TV's new fall crop
- Upfront week marks unveiling of TV's new fall crop
- Upfront week marks unveiling of TV's new fall crop
- Italy's 1st black minister seeks cultural change
- Italy's 1st black minister seeks cultural change
- Italy's 1st black minister seeks cultural change
- Italy's 1st black minister seeks cultural change
- Italy's 1st black minister seeks cultural change
- Italy's 1st black minister seeks cultural change
- Underwater German WWII bomber to be salvaged
- Underwater German WWII bomber to be salvaged
- Underwater German WWII bomber to be salvaged
- Underwater German WWII bomber to be salvaged
- Underwater German WWII bomber to be salvaged
- Underwater German WWII bomber to be salvaged
- Underwater German WWII bomber to be salvaged
- Underwater German WWII bomber to be salvaged
- Underwater German WWII bomber to be salvaged
- Underwater German WWII bomber to be salvaged
- Underwater German WWII bomber to be salvaged
- Underwater German WWII bomber to be salvaged
- Survey: US service firms grew more slowly in April
- Survey: US service firms grew more slowly in April
- Survey: US service firms grew more slowly in April
- Survey: US service firms grew more slowly in April
- Survey: US service firms grew more slowly in April
- Survey: US service firms grew more slowly in April
- Bangladesh beats Zimbabwe by 121 runs in 1st ODI
- Bangladesh beats Zimbabwe by 121 runs in 1st ODI
- Bangladesh beats Zimbabwe by 121 runs in 1st ODI
- Bangladesh beats Zimbabwe by 121 runs in 1st ODI
- Bangladesh beats Zimbabwe by 121 runs in 1st ODI
- Bangladesh beats Zimbabwe by 121 runs in 1st ODI
- Bangladesh beats Zimbabwe by 121 runs in 1st ODI
- Nearly 94% of Taiwan office workers want second job: poll
- Talk of the Day -- MediaTek unveils new smartphone platform
- Syrian opposition blames regime for village deaths
- Syrian opposition blames regime for village deaths
- Syrian opposition blames regime for village deaths
- Syrian opposition blames regime for village deaths
- Syrian opposition blames regime for village deaths
- Syrian opposition blames regime for village deaths
- Obama: US-Mexico stereotypes must be broken
- Obama: US-Mexico stereotypes must be broken
- Obama: US-Mexico stereotypes must be broken
- Obama: US-Mexico stereotypes must be broken
- Obama: US-Mexico stereotypes must be broken
- Obama: US-Mexico stereotypes must be broken
- Lindsay Lohan checks in to Betty Ford clinic
- Lindsay Lohan checks in to Betty Ford clinic
- Lindsay Lohan checks in to Betty Ford clinic
- Lindsay Lohan checks in to Betty Ford clinic
- Lindsay Lohan checks in to Betty Ford clinic
- Lindsay Lohan checks in to Betty Ford clinic
- Wenger pledges future to Arsenal
- Wenger pledges future to Arsenal
- Wenger pledges future to Arsenal
- Wenger pledges future to Arsenal
- Wenger pledges future to Arsenal
- Wenger pledges future to Arsenal
- Wenger pledges future to Arsenal
- Wenger pledges future to Arsenal
- FM says it's proactive in correcting Taiwan misrepresentations
- Authorities comb woods near bomb suspect's college
- Authorities comb woods near bomb suspect's college
- Authorities comb woods near bomb suspect's college
- Authorities comb woods near bomb suspect's college
- Authorities comb woods near bomb suspect's college
- Authorities comb woods near bomb suspect's college
- Catholic bishops condemn Irish abortion bill
- Catholic bishops condemn Irish abortion bill
- Catholic bishops condemn Irish abortion bill
- Catholic bishops condemn Irish abortion bill
- Catholic bishops condemn Irish abortion bill
- Catholic bishops condemn Irish abortion bill
- Another Puerto Rico university official resigns
- Another Puerto Rico university official resigns
- Another Puerto Rico university official resigns
- Another Puerto Rico university official resigns
- Another Puerto Rico university official resigns
- Another Puerto Rico university official resigns
- Bangladesh official: Disaster not 'really serious'
- Bangladesh official: Disaster not 'really serious'
- Bangladesh official: Disaster not 'really serious'
- Bangladesh official: Disaster not 'really serious'
- Bangladesh official: Disaster not 'really serious'
- Bangladesh official: Disaster not 'really serious'
- Bangladesh official: Disaster not 'really serious'
- Bangladesh official: Disaster not 'really serious'
- Bangladesh official: Disaster not 'really serious'
- Bangladesh official: Disaster not 'really serious'
- Bangladesh official: Disaster not 'really serious'
- Bangladesh official: Disaster not 'really serious'
- Bangladesh official: Disaster not 'really serious'
- Dalayman's rapturous Immolation caps `Ring'
- Dalayman's rapturous Immolation caps `Ring'
- Dalayman's rapturous Immolation caps `Ring'
- Dalayman's rapturous Immolation caps `Ring'
- Dalayman's rapturous Immolation caps `Ring'
- Dalayman's rapturous Immolation caps `Ring'
- ATP says chairman Brad Drewett dies at 54
- Next gun lobby leader: Members in 'culture war'
- Castroneves looking to beat Power, keep momentum
- Doping scandals hang over 100, 2000 Guineas
- PM's youth leader in jail for Mugabe slur
- Cavendish aiming to open Giro with win in Naples
- Stocks surge after hiring climbs; Dow at 15,000
- Taiwan EPA to search for illegal resorts
- Taiwan ex-Vice President calls for unity
- Taiwan DPP members suggest drastic reforms
- Oil rises above $95 on US jobs data
- Strong US jobs report triggers stock market rally
- Black Onyx scratched from Kentucky Derby
- Mexico arrests 4 leaders of teachers protests
- Stocks surge after hiring climbs; Dow at 15,000
- US Customs ordered to verify all student visas
- US military plane carrying 3 crashes in Kyrgyzstan
- Boston Marathon suspect's remains claimed
- Google lists Palestinian Territories `Palestine'
- Chicago terror suspect won't be released to home
- Pakistan's lead prosecutor in Bhutto case killed
- Doping scandals hang over 1000, 2000 Guineas
- US gun lobby says it's fighting a 'culture war'
- Audit: Contracts awarded in Liberia violate law
- First black Italian minister seeks cultural change
- Canada accuses Qatar of trying to buy UN agency
- Nations at nuclear meeting say too many on alert
- Solar plane leaves Calif on cross-country trip
- App lets amputees program their own bionic hands
- Official: 11 Sudan traders killed in South Sudan
- IAAF says 2 Turkish athletes charged with doping
- APNewsBreak: US Judge allows spy to stay in Cuba
- Afghan interpreters launch UK legal bid
- Japan vows 'high safety' for Turkish reactor
- US unemployment rate at 4-year low of 7.5 percent
- Biden, Kerry honor fallen diplomats
- Organizers: 2018 Games will promote Korean peace
- Family: Missing US journalist in Syrian prison
- Top-seeded Tipsarevic knocked out in Munich
- Egypt business tycoons return after tax dispute
- Chicago terror suspect won't be released to home
- Winds ease, but California wildfire threat remains
- US names experienced diplomat as new Afghan envoy
- Report: SAfrica losing battle against corruption
- Official: 11 Sudan traders killed in South Sudan
- US rig count increases by 10 this week to 1,764
- Central America struggles to unite for Obama trip
- Guantanamo hunger strike at 100 prisoners
- Slovakia, Czechs open ice hockey worlds with wins
- Algerian faces US charges linked to computer virus
- US orders new visa reviews for arriving students
- US calls on Guyana to revoke radio frequencies
- Rat meat sold as lamb in latest China food scandal
- Winds ease but California wildfire threat remains
- US stocks surge to new highs after hiring climbs
- Tests show Chile's Neruda suffered advanced cancer
- Leading seeded men's trio into Portugal semifinals
- Anti-militia protest attacked in Libya
- Fishermen want humpback whales off endangered list
- Gardiner grabs the early lead at Quail Hollow
- Lindsay Lohan enters rehab at Betty Ford Center
- Saudi Arabia reports 3 cases of SARS-like virus
- Kazakh man linked to Boston suspect 'normal teen'
- Solar plane leaves California on cross-US trip
- US factory orders down 4 percent in March
- Kobe Bryant battles mom, business over auction
- AP Newsbreak: Utah soccer league to hire security
- Usher gets ready for role as Sugar Ray Leonard
- Thousands flee eastern Congo town amid violence
- Former US slaughterhouse manager says not guilty
- Violent demonstrations in Guinea leave 3 dead
- Bailed-out Portugal plans another $6.3B in cuts
- Copper surges 7 percent on huge pickup in hiring
- Obama begins quick visit to Costa Rica
- Canada accuses Qatar of trying to buy UN agency
- Jamaica girls detained as police probe man's death
- Mexico: journalist killings go largely unpunished
- Violent demonstrations in Guinea leave 4 dead
- Texas fertilizer plant targeted by thieves in past
- Schalke beats Gladbach to cement 4th in Bundesliga
- Inkster gets exemption to US Women's Open
- Thousands flee eastern Congo town amid violence
- Obama: US, Latin America must fight drug violence
- Bailed-out Portugal plans another $6.3B in cuts
- Saint-Etienne's Champions League hopes take a blow
- UN: 270,000 pedestrians killed by cars annually
- Celta Vigo draws 1-1 with Bilbao in Spanish league
- Mayweather, Guerrero square off in title fight
- Rosie Napravnik aims to be 1st female Derby winner
- PepsiCo ending ties with Lil Wayne
- Spider called pivotal in Slayer guitarist death
- Britain holding off on media regulation plans
- Copper surges 7 percent on pickup in US hiring
- Former US slaughterhouse manager says not guilty
- PepsiCo ending ties with rapper Lil Wayne
- Anger over burial for Boston bombing suspect
- Schalke beats Gladbach to cement 4th in Bundesliga
- US judge reverses decision to free terror suspect
- NRA official: 'Culture war' more than gun rights
- Berkshire Hathaway's earnings jump 51 percent
- AP Source: LeBron wins 4th MVP award
- Ex-Iowa slaughterhouse manager faces US charges
- Autopsy: US mayor candidate died of lack of oxygen
- Wide-open race expected in 139th Kentucky Derby
- Irani is out as chairman of Occidental Petroleum
- US orders new visa checks for arriving students
- New evacuation ordered in California wildfire
- World Press Freedom Day: Authors say protests help
- 'Mockingbird' author Lee sues over copyright in US
- Switzerland upsets Sweden 3-2 in world hockey
- Autopsy: Man admits killing gay US candidate
- AOC to force athletes to testify before ASADA
- Castro's niece in US for gay rights conference
- Obama won't say whether US recognizes Maduro
- Mike Goodes takes Champions Tour lead
- Solid job gains in April ease fears about economy
- US priest with history of molestation resigns
- Obama: Will 'stay on' Syria chemical weapons issue
- Obama doesn't foresee ground troops in Syria
- Obama supports including gays in immigration bill
- Boston bomb suspect died of gunshots, blunt trauma
- Obama: US, Latin America must strengthen economies
- US priest with history of molestation resigns
- NYC park named after late Beastie Boy Adam Yauch
- Sheen supports sons' removal from ex-wife's care
- Mickelson putts his way to Wells Fargo lead
- Dispute over voting for key ICC committee role
- Obama doesn't foresee US ground troops in Syria
- PepsiCo cuts ties with Lil Wayne over crude lyrics
- Deco's "B" sample confirms failed doping test
- Boston bomb suspect died of gunshots, blunt trauma
- Officials: Israel launches airstrike into Syria
- NBA Playoff Capsules
- Bogut giving Warriors big lift in playoffs
- Angry with Peru, Maduro calls home ambassador
- DEA issues poster of drug traffickers in San Diego
- 'Mockingbird' author Lee sues over copyright in NY
- China returns 10 children abducted from Vietnam
- Rights group urges more backing in Iraq raid probe
- NHL Playoff Capsules
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- NBA Daily Playoff Glance
- AL Capsules
- Torres goal gives Sharks 3-2 OT win
- 24 Taiwanese film companies to attend Cannes Film Festival
- Acer unveils new gadgets in New York
- Taiwan participates in Global Women's Peace Network
- NL Capsules
- Final push made ahead of tight Malaysia vote
- Pakistani fishermen hold political rally _ at sea
- Danish philosopher's tough ideas adapted for kids
- Obama wraps up Latin trip with an eye back home
- Blackhawks and Sharks take 2-0 series leads
- Final push made ahead of tight Malaysia vote
- Sunnis flee Syrian city after sectarian killings
- Holland commanding as Rangers beat Red Sox
- Will Smith ready to work with Ang Lee
- California wildfire grows, weather may aid fight
- China city ends protest against petro plant
- Formosa Plastics records higher earnings in Q1
- Taiwan participates in Global Women's Peace Network (update)
- MediaTek names new head for China operations
- Bodies of 2 US crew found at Kyrgyzstan crash site
- Communist rebels kill 5 soldiers in Philippines
- MOFA warns visitors to U.K. of measles outbreak
- Israel officials: Strike on Syria targeted weapons
- India's Yuvraj, Gambhir to miss Champions Trophy
- Solar plane lands in Arizona, 1st leg of trip
- Israel officials: Strike on Syria targeted weapons
- Family education key to stopping domestic violence: expert
- Farmers in southern Taiwan found using illicit drugs
- Rumford leads by 1 after 3rd round at China Open
- Highlanders beat Sharks to end Super 15 losing run
- Japan beats SKorea to secure Asian 5 Nations title
- Syrian president visits Damascus university
- DPP politicians using microblogs to see China's transformation
- Economic Daily News: First step toward reviving Taiwan's economy
- Israeli strike on Syria targeted weapons shipment
- Bodies of 2 US crew found at Kyrgyzstan crash site
- Global consumer digital still cameras forecast to drop in 2013
- China city quashes protest against petro plant
- Hungarian far-right party holds anti-Semitic rally
- Saudi security court has jailed 2,145 since 2008
- Saudi security court has issued 2,145 sentences
- Corriere della Sera apelar
- Corriere della Sera apelar
- Corriere della Sera apelar
- Corriere della Sera apelar
- Corriere della Sera apelar
- Corriere della Sera apelar
- Corriere della Sera apelar
- Corriere della Sera apelar
- Corriere della Sera apelar
- Corriere della Sera apelar
- Corriere della Sera apelar
- Corriere della Sera apelar
- Will, Jaden Smith join local children to pray for earth
- Taiwan woos visitors with travel fair in the Philippines
- Will, Jaden Smith join local children to pray for earth
- 4 brokerages hike target prices on HTC despite Q2 guidance
- Ex-Finmeccanica chief freed from jail
- 2nd-tier Scottish clubs plan breakaway
- Force, Reds play out dour 11-11 Super Rugby draw
- Sunnis flee Syrian city after reports of killings
- China's carrier group secretly assembling: reports
- Global IC packaging, testing sales up 2.1 percent in 2012
- Ferguson to have hip surgery in offseason
- Taiwan offers yuan incentive to boost Chinese arrivals
- Afghan president says CIA payments to continue
- Barcelona goalkeeper Valdes to miss Betis match
- Talk of the Day -- Apple, Samsung to dominate mid-range handset market
- Taiwanese scientist enters international scientific commission
- Will Smith says `fear' central theme in new movie
- NATO: 5 troops killed in southern Afghanistan
- 4 killed, 6 injured in shooting in Puerto Rico
- Call for wildlife protection area at Feitsui Reservoir
- NATO: 5 troops killed in southern Afghanistan
- Bangladesh toll 547; search becomes more gruesome
- Lorenzo takes pole at Spain GP
- Upgrades for Matsu airports not for casino business: CAA
- Saudis allow some girls' schools to offer sports
- Giro cyclists condemn ruling on Puerto blood bags
- Don Omar: Rappers Wisin and Yandel are breaking up
- Haas wins to set up all-German BMW Open final
- Pavlyuchenkova beats Suarez to win Portugal Open
- Quemoy University calls for conservation of underground water
- Taiwanese man `collecting smiles' for Japanese quake victims
- NATO: 5 Americans killed in southern Afghanistan
- Spain Grand Prix Results
- Outlook grim in Venezuela's essential oil industry
- Tito Vilanova: Barcelona's won't overhaul squad
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Hull back in Premier League after 3-year absence
- Hull back in Premier League after 3-year absence
- Hull back in Premier League after 3-year absence
- Hull back in Premier League after 3-year absence
- Hull back in Premier League after 3-year absence
- Hull back in Premier League after 3-year absence
- Hull back in Premier League after 3-year absence
- Hull back in Premier League after 3-year absence
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Rolling Stones launch tour with energetic set
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Warren Buffett leads annual meeting like no other
- Debate over morning-after pill for 15-year-olds
- Debate over morning-after pill for 15-year-olds
- Debate over morning-after pill for 15-year-olds
- Debate over morning-after pill for 15-year-olds
- Debate over morning-after pill for 15-year-olds
- Debate over morning-after pill for 15-year-olds
- Debate over morning-after pill for 15-year-olds
- Debate over morning-after pill for 15-year-olds
- Debate over morning-after pill for 15-year-olds
- Debate over morning-after pill for 15-year-olds
- Debate over morning-after pill for 15-year-olds
- Debate over morning-after pill for 15-year-olds
- Egypt court sentences 3 in deadly train accident
- Egypt court sentences 3 in deadly train accident
- Egypt court sentences 3 in deadly train accident
- Egypt court sentences 3 in deadly train accident
- Egypt court sentences 3 in deadly train accident
- Egypt court sentences 3 in deadly train accident
- US rallies from 2-0 down to beat Austria 5-3
- US rallies from 2-0 down to beat Austria 5-3
- US rallies from 2-0 down to beat Austria 5-3
- US rallies from 2-0 down to beat Austria 5-3
- US rallies from 2-0 down to beat Austria 5-3
- US rallies from 2-0 down to beat Austria 5-3
- US rallies from 2-0 down to beat Austria 5-3
- Space Mountain reopens at Disneyland
- Space Mountain reopens at Disneyland
- Space Mountain reopens at Disneyland
- Space Mountain reopens at Disneyland
- Space Mountain reopens at Disneyland
- Space Mountain reopens at Disneyland
- Space Mountain reopens at Disneyland
- Space Mountain reopens at Disneyland
- Space Mountain reopens at Disneyland
- Space Mountain reopens at Disneyland
- Space Mountain reopens at Disneyland
- Space Mountain reopens at Disneyland
- Dawn Approach wins 2000 Guineas for Godolphin
- Dawn Approach wins 2000 Guineas for Godolphin
- Dawn Approach wins 2000 Guineas for Godolphin
- Dawn Approach wins 2000 Guineas for Godolphin
- Dawn Approach wins 2000 Guineas for Godolphin
- Dawn Approach wins 2000 Guineas for Godolphin
- Dawn Approach wins 2000 Guineas for Godolphin
- Sunnis flee Syrian city after reports of killings
- Sunnis flee Syrian city after reports of killings
- Sunnis flee Syrian city after reports of killings
- Sunnis flee Syrian city after reports of killings
- Sunnis flee Syrian city after reports of killings
- Sunnis flee Syrian city after reports of killings
- NRA's new president has penchant for bold words
- Ex-Gov. Sanford seeks 2nd chance in South Carolina
- Man City, Swansea labor to 0-0 draw in EPL
- Leverkusen seals at least 3rd place in Bundesliga
- Valencia rolls to 4-0 win over Osasuna
- Readying new Syria push, US feels out Russia again
- In Menendez's troubles, echoes of past scandals
- Guyana to send rice to Venezuela under Petrocaribe
- Newcastle near drop zone after draw at West Ham
- Kataoka leads Indonesian Masters, Els 1 behind
- Bale rescues Spurs, Wigan boosts survival hopes
- Next Iran president likely to have gentler touch
- Possible presidential front-runners in Iran
- Relegated Reading beat Fulham 4-2 in EPL
- Iraq PM's group wins largest bloc in several areas
- Leverkusen seals at least 3rd place in Bundesliga
- Bale keeps Spurs on course for Champions League
- Marseille beats Bastia to delay PSG's title party
- Haas to meet Kohlschreiber in BMW Open final
- Madagascar's president to run for re-election
- New South Wales destroys Kings 72-10 in Super 15
- Newtown board mulls plans for Sandy Hook school
- Villa beats Norwich 2-1 to ease relegation fears
- Obama emphasizes trade with Latin America
- Power fastest in both Indy practices in Sao Paulo
- US job market showing gains, but healing is slow
- Edwards gets pole after rain washes out qualifying
- Giro d'Italia Results
- Cavendish wins opening Giro stage in sprint finish
- First week of Jackson trial previews massive case
- NATO: 2 foreign troops killed by Afghan soldier
- Jamaican musician Cedric Brooks dies at 70
- NASCAR-Aaron's 499 Lineup
- Atlanta funeral scheduled for Kris Kross rapper
- Obama: Unsure whether expanded pre-K will pass
- City winger Scott Sinclair in hospital
- Experts: Feds pressure widow, pals in bomb case
- Blasts in Pakistan port city kill 3 ahead of vote
- Chievo all but safe after 0-0 draw with Cagliari
- Philly abortion murder trial has national impact
- 7 troops, including 5 US, killed in Afghanistan
- Little Big Town, Fleetwood Mac at Jazz Fest
- Lightning strike by Walcott puts Arsenal 3rd
- Dortmund draws 1-1 with Bayern in Bundesliga
- English Football Leading Scorers
- Glasgow Rugby Sevens Results
- Blasts in Pakistan port city kill 3 ahead of vote
- Flying wingers spark wins for Arsenal, Spurs
- NZ close in on 11th world series title in Glasgow
- Jurors deliberating in boyfriend murder trial
- Gun lobby chief: We will never surrender our guns
- Israel enforces `red line' with Syria airstrike
- Saudis allow some girls' schools to offer sports
- Mexico violence pushes 2 companies to relocate
- Obama says he won't comment on Israeli airstrike
- Bulls breeze past Hurricanes 48-14 in Super 15
- Report: Former Dow Jones exec William Cox Jr. dies
- Hunter-Reay wins pole position for Sao Paulo 300
- Report: Train with chemicals derails in Belgium
- 7 American service members killed in Afghanistan
- Issues back home trail Obama on Latin America trip
- Ronaldo nets 2 as Madrid delays Barca title
- Harvard professor apologizes for Keynes comments
- Reports: Lawmaker arrested on suspicion of rape
- Russia begins title defense by beating Latvia
- Military: Suicide bomber in Mali kills 5
- What's happening at Buffett's annual meeting
- Kanaan in pain, but set for 200th start in a row
- Fans flock to Scranton for 'The Office' fete
- Mali: 5 dead after suicide bomber attacks patrol
- Gerbils strut their stuff at US pageant
- Fiorentina loses 1-0 to Roma in Serie A
- Super Rugby Summaries
- Calm, moist air aids fight against Calif. wildfire
- Egypt's Christians celebrate Coptic Easter
- Obama: US not interfering in Venezuelan election
- Police: 39 killed in Nigerian ethnic clash
- Ackley hits grand slam, Mariners top Blue Jays 8-1
- 12 deminers kidnapped in southern Senegal
- Solar plane lands in Arizona, 1st leg of trip
- Shelby Rogers wins French Open wild card from USTA
- AP PHOTOS: Big, bold Kentucky Derby hats
- Mali: 5 dead after suicide bomber attacks patrol
- 9/11 museum officials say admission fee needed
- Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead
- Klitschko KOs Pianeta in 6th to defend belts
- Texas plant that blew up carried only $1M policy
- Essendon, Geelong unbeaten in Aussie rules
- Power says he will need luck to win Sao Paulo 300
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- More work ahead for Scottsboro Boys pardons
- Fans flock to Scranton for 'The Office' fete
- Orb comes from behind to win Kentucky Derby
- Kentucky Derby Results
- Mickelson, Watney tied for lead at Quail Hollow
- Rule lets Oscar voters watch DVDs for some votes
- Trash talk, bad blood reign in NBA playoffs
- Gene Sauers leads Insperity Championship
- Obama back in US after trip to Mexico, Costa Rica
- 9/11 museum officials say admission fee needed
- NRA, gun control advocates say fight far from over
- Solar plane lands in Arizona, 1st leg of trip
- Cristie Kerr shoots 66, takes lead at Kingsmill
- Egypt's Christians celebrate Coptic Easter
- Highlanders mark Thorn milestone with close win
- E! Online's Twitter, texting accounts hacked
- NASCAR Nationwide-Aaron's 312 Results
- Fans flock to Scranton, Pa., for 'The Office' fete
- Malaysians vote in bitterly contested elections
- Canberra ends Melbourne's 15-game NRL win streak
- Venezuela's government condemns Obama's comments
- Syria says Israel strikes military research center
- Highlanders mark Thorn milestone with close win
- Syria says Israel strikes military research center
- Voting begins in tight Malaysian national election
- Crosby, Stills and Nash get jazzy with Marsalis
- Minor explosion reported at Cleveland Volcano
- Solar plane lands in Arizona, 1st leg of US trip
- Syria news agency: Israel strikes near Damascus
- Low-level eruption at Alaska's Cleveland Volcano
- Warmer weather forecast this week
- Malaysian police probe American pastor's death
- NHL Daily Playoff Glance
- Mayweather marvelous in easy win
- Ginseng, bear bile: NKoreans look to old cures
- Man accused of lying after bombings seeks release
- Police: US soccer referee punched by player dies
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Australian Football League Results
- Matsui honored by Japan PM at retirement ceremony
- Official confirms Israel launched 2nd airstrike
- NL Capsules
- Bravo replaces Sammy as ODI captain
- Japan-bound Mafi released by Western Force
- To join EU, Croatia may give up its wine
- Bangladesh building-collapse toll climbs to 580
- Bangladesh group calls for anti-blasphemy law
- Australia's National Rugby League results
- Hundreds of Malaysians in Taiwan cast historic absentee ballots
- Israeli warplanes strike Syria in escalation
- H7N9 cases in China rise to 128
- Iran condemns Israeli airstrike in Syria
- Crusaders beat 1st-place Brumbies in Super Rugby
- Taiwan economy can still grow 4% this year: Barclays bank
- Car bomber kills 5 in Somali capital
- Foreigners discover Chinese history through speech contest
- Keira Knightley says 'oui' to rocker James Righton
- Foreign youth group learns calligraphy
- United Daily News: Rethink free-for-all education program
- Laid-off hunger strikers vow to continue protest
- Local banks must return NT$100 million to HK Lehman Brothers
- 18 Chinese tourists injured in Hualien traffic accident
- 6 Pakistani troops killed in operations, attack
- Protest turns violent in China's Guizhou Province
- Stuttgart signs Konstantin Rausch from Hannover
- Bangladesh building-collapse toll tops 600
- Syrian rebels enter northern air base
- Syria: Israeli strikes aim to support terrorists
- Austrian Wiesberger wins Indonesian Masters
- Udinese beats Sampdoria 3-1 with Di Natale double
- Malaysians vote in record numbers in tight race
- Ajax clinches Dutch championship
- Pope encourages protection of children from abuse
- Bahrain court sentences 31 over police attack
- A look at the Fateh-110 missile
- Talk of the Day -- Central bank chief issues monetary warning
- Car bomber kills 7 in Somali capital
- Will, Jaden Smith conclude whirlwind Taiwan trip
- Haas defeats Kohlschreiber to win BMW Open
- Serena Williams advances in Madrid Open
- Gang who raided Spanish shopping mall busted
- Norway to shift tax burden more to oil industry
- Yunlin natives celebrate 60th anniversary of important bridge
- HK director Wong Kar-wai gets top French honor
- Syria: Israel strike makes region 'more dangerous'
- Indonesia protests UK against separatist office
- French ballistic missile test launch fails
- Thursday, May 9
- A look at the missile reportedly targeted in Syria
- 220th Merseyside derby ends 0-0
- Thousands of leftists protest Hollande's 1st year
- Sunday, May 12
- 220th Merseyside derby ends 0-0
- 220th Merseyside derby ends 0-0
- 220th Merseyside derby ends 0-0
- 220th Merseyside derby ends 0-0
- 220th Merseyside derby ends 0-0
- 220th Merseyside derby ends 0-0
- 220th Merseyside derby ends 0-0
- 220th Merseyside derby ends 0-0
- Engine issue forces plane back to Finnish airport
- Engine issue forces plane back to Finnish airport
- Engine issue forces plane back to Finnish airport
- Engine issue forces plane back to Finnish airport
- Engine issue forces plane back to Finnish airport
- Engine issue forces plane back to Finnish airport
- A look at the missile reportedly targeted in Syria
- A look at the missile reportedly targeted in Syria
- A look at the missile reportedly targeted in Syria
- A look at the missile reportedly targeted in Syria
- A look at the missile reportedly targeted in Syria
- A look at the missile reportedly targeted in Syria
- Nice beats Rennes 3-0 to move into fourth place
- Nice beats Rennes 3-0 to move into fourth place
- Nice beats Rennes 3-0 to move into fourth place
- Nice beats Rennes 3-0 to move into fourth place
- Nice beats Rennes 3-0 to move into fourth place
- Nice beats Rennes 3-0 to move into fourth place
- Nice beats Rennes 3-0 to move into fourth place
- Nice beats Rennes 3-0 to move into fourth place
- A look at the missile reportedly targeted in Syria
- A look at the missile reportedly targeted in Syria
- A look at the missile reportedly targeted in Syria
- A look at the missile reportedly targeted in Syria
- A look at the missile reportedly targeted in Syria
- A look at the missile reportedly targeted in Syria
- Lawmakers: Syrian's air defense not impenetrable
- Lawmakers: Syrian's air defense not impenetrable
- Lawmakers: Syrian's air defense not impenetrable
- Lawmakers: Syrian's air defense not impenetrable
- Lawmakers: Syrian's air defense not impenetrable
- Lawmakers: Syrian's air defense not impenetrable
- Serena Williams advances in Madrid Open
- Serena Williams advances in Madrid Open
- Serena Williams advances in Madrid Open
- Serena Williams advances in Madrid Open
- Serena Williams advances in Madrid Open
- Serena Williams advances in Madrid Open
- Serena Williams advances in Madrid Open
- 1 dead, 44 injured in blast in Tanzania church
- 1 dead, 44 injured in blast in Tanzania church
- 1 dead, 44 injured in blast in Tanzania church
- 1 dead, 44 injured in blast in Tanzania church
- 1 dead, 44 injured in blast in Tanzania church
- 1 dead, 44 injured in blast in Tanzania church
- Wiggins' Sky team wins TTT; Puccio takes Giro lead
- Wiggins' Sky team wins TTT; Puccio takes Giro lead
- Wiggins' Sky team wins TTT; Puccio takes Giro lead
- Wiggins' Sky team wins TTT; Puccio takes Giro lead
- Wiggins' Sky team wins TTT; Puccio takes Giro lead
- Wiggins' Sky team wins TTT; Puccio takes Giro lead
- Wiggins' Sky team wins TTT; Puccio takes Giro lead
- Patrol: 5 women die in limo fire on US bridge
- Patrol: 5 women die in limo fire on US bridge
- Patrol: 5 women die in limo fire on US bridge
- Patrol: 5 women die in limo fire on US bridge
- Patrol: 5 women die in limo fire on US bridge
- Patrol: 5 women die in limo fire on US bridge
- Zimbabwe wins 2nd ODI to level series
- Zimbabwe wins 2nd ODI to level series
- Zimbabwe wins 2nd ODI to level series
- Zimbabwe wins 2nd ODI to level series
- Zimbabwe wins 2nd ODI to level series
- Zimbabwe wins 2nd ODI to level series
- Zimbabwe wins 2nd ODI to level series
- 'Iron Man 3' coins $175.3M in No. 2 US debut
- 'Iron Man 3' coins $175.3M in No. 2 US debut
- 'Iron Man 3' coins $175.3M in No. 2 US debut
- 'Iron Man 3' coins $175.3M in No. 2 US debut
- 'Iron Man 3' coins $175.3M in No. 2 US debut
- 'Iron Man 3' coins $175.3M in No. 2 US debut
- 'Iron Man 3' coins $175.3M in No. 2 US debut
- 'Iron Man 3' coins $175.3M in No. 2 US debut
- 'Iron Man 3' coins $175.3M in No. 2 US debut
- 'Iron Man 3' coins $175.3M in No. 2 US debut
- 'Iron Man 3' coins $175.3M in No. 2 US debut
- 'Iron Man 3' coins $175.3M in No. 2 US debut
- 'Iron Man 3' coins $175.3M in No. 2 US debut
- 'Iron Man 3' coins $175.3M in No. 2 US debut
- 'Iron Man 3' coins $175.3M in No. 2 US debut
- 'Iron Man 3' coins $175.3M in No. 2 US debut
- 'Iron Man 3' coins $175.3M in No. 2 US debut
- 'Iron Man 3' coins $175.3M in No. 2 US debut
- Malaysia ruling coalition leads early poll results
- Malaysia ruling coalition leads early poll results
- Malaysia ruling coalition leads early poll results
- Malaysia ruling coalition leads early poll results
- Malaysia ruling coalition leads early poll results
- Malaysia ruling coalition leads early poll results
- Malaysia ruling coalition leads early poll results
- Nice beats Rennes 3-0 to move into fourth place
- Nice beats Rennes 3-0 to move into fourth place
- Nice beats Rennes 3-0 to move into fourth place
- Nice beats Rennes 3-0 to move into fourth place
- Nice beats Rennes 3-0 to move into fourth place
- Nice beats Rennes 3-0 to move into fourth place
- Nice beats Rennes 3-0 to move into fourth place
- Nice beats Rennes 3-0 to move into fourth place
- Damp ocean air aids fight against Calif. wildfire
- Damp ocean air aids fight against Calif. wildfire
- Damp ocean air aids fight against Calif. wildfire
- Damp ocean air aids fight against Calif. wildfire
- Damp ocean air aids fight against Calif. wildfire
- Damp ocean air aids fight against Calif. wildfire
- Wiggins' Sky team wins TTT; Puccio takes Giro lead
- Wiggins' Sky team wins TTT; Puccio takes Giro lead
- Wiggins' Sky team wins TTT; Puccio takes Giro lead
- Wiggins' Sky team wins TTT; Puccio takes Giro lead
- Wiggins' Sky team wins TTT; Puccio takes Giro lead
- Wiggins' Sky team wins TTT; Puccio takes Giro lead
- Wiggins' Sky team wins TTT; Puccio takes Giro lead
- Hughes wins 1,000 Guineas for 1st classic victory
- Aircraft crashes in a fireball at Spanish air show
- 1 dead, 44 injured in blast in Tanzania church
- Hundreds of anti-Putin protesters rally in Moscow
- Zimbabwe army chief: No talks with prime minister
- Rights to land. Has government in Taiwan achieved a decent balance between the interests of individual resident and business gro
- US auction to feature EKG of Armstrong's heartbeat
- White House 'horrified' hearing of Syria killings
- Big election lead for Malaysia ruling coalition
- Libya passes ban on Gadhafi-era officials
- Venezuela to tap military to fight crime
- Juventus confirms return to top with 2nd title
- Israeli raids in Syria highlight Arab conundrum
- Uncle arranging Boston bomb suspect's burial rites
- Italian Football Champions
- Central African Republic to probe ousted leader
- Wiggins takes control with team time trial win
- Cooler weather aids fight against Calif. wildfire
- Mata grabs winner as Chelsea beats Man United 1-0
- Publicist: Rappers Wisin & Yandel not breaking up
- Juventus beats Palermo 1-0 to clinch 29th title
- Malaysia's long-ruling coalition hangs on to power
- US sale features EKG of Armstrong's moon heartbeat
- Zaragoza escapes drop zone with 3-0 win over Rayo
- Lyon beats Nancy to strengthen 3rd spot; Nice wins
- Tensions spike after new Israeli strikes in Syria
- 8 Pakistani soldiers and police killed in violence
- Obama dares graduates to reject cynical voices
- Haiti hotelier: Aristide develops political party
- In Pakistan town, men have spoken: No women vote
- Ex-Indiana governor Otis Bowen dies at 95
- Mata grabs winner as Chelsea beats Man United 1-0
- Chile's Bachelet courts Communists for big reforms
- Will Downey suit up again after $175M 'IM3' haul?
- For India's poor, a school under a railway bridge
- Chelsea takes control of race for top-4 finish
- Freiburg beats Augsburg 2-0 in Bundesliga
- Carlesimo out as Nets coach after playoff ouster
- Haiti hotelier: Aristide develops political party
- Hinchcliffe wins IndyCar's Sao Paulo 300
- Trombone Shorty, Aaron Neville to close Jazz Fest
- Russia beats Germany 4-1 at hockey worlds
- Hinchcliffe wins Sao Paulo 300 in thrilling finish
- Casino bosses transform Sin City into Club City
- Glasgow Sevens Rugby Results
- Rookie Derek Ernst wins Wells Fargo in a playoff
- AP PHOTOS: Few know story of Jews in Red Army
- SPL game abandoned after fan collapses
- Libya passes ban on Gadhafi-era officials
- James wins MVP, 1 vote shy of unanimously
- Hungary's prime minister denounces anti-Semitism
- Rally Argentina Results
- IRL-Itaipava Sao Paulo Indy 300 Results
- Attacks in Iraq kill 9, wound 33
- DeRosa hits 3-run HR, Blue Jays beat Mariners 10-2
- Durant, Thunder edge Grizzlies 93-91 in Game 1
- NZ win 7s series, SAfrica win Glasgow
- American Rodgers wins 100 meter race in Japan
- Kunitz's 2nd PP goal gives Pens OT win over Isles
- Pittsburgh Marathon run amid tightened security
- 'Orajel' creator David Morris Kern dies at 103
- Obama to launch series of trips on economic plans
- SPL game abandoned after fan collapses, dies
- Hungary's prime minister denounces anti-Semitism
- Through posters, a dialogue about Cuba's future
- Messi nets 2 to push Barcelona to brink of title
- Frederic Franklin, British-born dancer, dies at 98
- Mexico president commemorates Cinco de Mayo
- Honduras and Guatemala join Petrocaribe program
- PSG title hopes on hold after Valenciennes draw
- Thousands celebrate title at Juventus parade
- Patrol: 5 women die in limo fire on Calif. bridge
- Saunders roughed up on road again as Mariners lose
- Mexican journalists' sons killed in northern city
- Frederic Franklin, British-born dancer, dies at 98
- Jamaica police say constable slain in crime area
- River Plate, Boca Juniors draw 1-1
- Derby winner Orb prepares for Preakness run
- Seedorf's Botafogo wins Rio state championship
- Warren Buffett offers advice on investing and life
- Police: 10 killed in Nigeria church, market attack
- Utah cabin had uninvited guests _ 60,000 bees
- Vilanova to go to US for tests on throat
- Giffords receives Profile in Courage award
- Thunder, Pacers earn Game 1 wins in NBA playoffs
- Sudan: At least 20 die in shootout in border area
- Pacos Ferreira beats Sporting 1-0 to cement 3rd
- Kerr wins again at Kingsmill in 2-hole playoff
- Curacao politician fatally shot by gunmen at beach
- Egypt police: Men fire birdshot at PM's convoy
- Libya bans Gadhafi-era officials from state posts
- American League Leaders
- 5 women die in limo fire on California bridge
- Sato still smiling after losing race on last turn
- Trombone Shorty, Aaron Neville close Jazz Fest
- Esteban Toledo wins Champions Tour event
- Burmese refugees flock to Iowa meatpacking town
- Sato still smiling after losing race on last turn
- Monday, May 13
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Aaron's 499 Results
- Tomic's father reportedly involved in assault
- Monterrey claims final playoff spot 5-1 big loss
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Israeli airstrikes on Syria prompt threats, anger
- AL Capsules
- David Ragan steals last-lap victory at Talladega
- Curacao politician fatally shot by gunmen at beach
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Talladega Results
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Aerosmith drops Indonesia show over security fears
- Halladay hurt; Hechavarria has 7 RBIs for Marlins
- NBA Daily Playoff Glance
- Visits to Taipei Zoo unaffected by H7N9 fears
- Tablets, mobile phones forecast to squeeze PC sales
- NHL Playoff Capsules
- Foreign group eager to pass on Taiwan experience
- Syrian rebels shoot down regime helicopter in east
- Ang Lee returns to Taiwan before starting work on TV series
- Kunitz's 2nd PP goal gives Pens OT win over NY
- Reports say 10 killed in Bangladesh clashes
- Hungary decorates president of Taiwan university
- Bieler double leads Sporting KC past Chivas 4-0
- Norway's chess superstar has cross-over appeal
- German neo-Nazi trial begins in Munich
- Israeli PM leaves for China after Syria strikes
- China hosting both Palestinian, Israeli leaders
- Taiwan shares close up 0.41%
- Syrian rebels shoot down regime helicopter in east
- Israeli PM visits China after Syria strikes
- Reports say 15 killed in Bangladesh clashes
- Wiggins didn't need appearance fee like Armstrong
- Taiwan's MediaTek profit up 51 percent in 1Q
- Seasonal jobs ease Spain unemployment in April
- Iran: Quake rattles region near nuke reactor
- TransAsia to launch direct flights to Ishigaki Island
- Asustek posts quarterly growth in earnings
- Indian minister to visit China as crisis ends
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Dutch prime minister condemns killing in Curacao
- Helen Mirren gives noisy drummers a royal rebuke
- German neo-Nazi trial opens in Munich
- Omiya extends record unbeaten run in J-League
- Hon Hai mum on possibility of new iPhone being assembled in July
- Local bourse ends higher amid thin trade
- Bangladesh building collapse toll tops 640
- Indonesia growth slows to 6 percent in 1Q
- Hungary decorates president of Taiwan university (update)
- Del Ponte: UN suspects nerve gas use in Syria
- Oil rises above $96 on US jobs growth
- Italy gives Milan's Expo 2015 a push
- Presidential Office confirms Liao Liou-yi's resignation
- Items from Hemingway's Cuba home go to JFK Library
- German who helped start euro now calls for its end
- China's former point man on Taiwan arrives for visit
- Benitez close to completing brief at Chelsea
- Italy seeks pro-growth alliance with Spain
- Ajmal loses weight, recovers from hernia scare
- Motherwell striker arrested after winning award
- Kenyan court sentences Iranian bomb men to life
- Chinese spouses of military staff all Taiwan nationals: ministry
- Liberty Times: When the floor is higher than the ceiling
- Senior BSkyB executive killed in boating accident
- German minister warns about al-Qaida Syrian links
- Malaysian elections expose worrying social schisms
- AC Milan, Fiorentina in Champions League fight
- Accident kills worker preparing for Moscow rally
- Local suppliers can benefit from China's growing LED market
- Kosovo police arrest suspected drugs kingpin
- In rare appearance, Murakami talks about new book
- Buffett defends structure of $23B Heinz deal
- Benitez looks to wrap up part 1 of Chelsea mission
- US bill has high stakes for immigrants, Obama
- Camels, and llamas and football? Oh my!
- Riding 'Life of Pi' waves, Taichung nurturing movie-making hub
- Court: Berlusconi trials stay in Milan
- Solis beats Kono for WBA super flyweight title
- Italy state TV: Ex-Premier Giulio Andreotti dies
- US-led Gulf naval exercises underway
- Tuareg leaders announce new group in northern Mali
- Sarah Brightman plans on upcoming space journey
- Tanzania police: 4 Saudis arrested after blast
- Afghanistan protests to Pakistan over border
- Creditors submit Portugal's austerity plan to test
- 2000 Guineas winner Dawn Approach set for Derby
- Bomb at Islamist party rally in Pakistan kills 14
- Italy state TV: Ex-Premier Giulio Andreotti dies
- Bashful? Buy the little blue pill online
- SAfrican firm tries to free 12 workers in Senegal
- UK, lawyers for Kenya torture victims in talks
- Taiwanese graduating in Hong Kong welcomed by Taiwanese firms
- Afghanistan protests to Pakistan over border
- Brands risk image in varying Bangladesh responses
- Bomb at Islamist party rally in Pakistan kills 14
- Taiwan, Japan to hold 1st fishing commission meeting Tuesday
- Fulham defender Riise quits playing for Norway
- Largan shares rally on better-than-expected sales
- Israeli strike kills 42 Syrian soldiers: monitor
- US futures see little movement after record highs
- Woman dies after collapse in Toronto Marathon
- Qatar Airways plans Philadelphia expansion
- Review: Stirring revival of Poulenc opera at Met
- UK, lawyers for Kenya torture victims in talks
- Kosovo police arrest suspected drugs kingpin
- Woman, 83, missing after arrival at DC airport
- Ministry denies it is planning to buy electricity from China
- Bieber bumped in onstage scuffle in Dubai
- Taiwan's April inflation lowest in 14 months
- Kenyan court sentences 2 Iranians to life in jail
- Talk of the Day--Liao's resignation sparks speculation
- BP to exit Brazil's Polvo oil field
- Aerosmith in Manila for first Southeast Asia show
- Trump to open Dubai golf course
- Singer Lauryn Hill faces tax evasion sentencing
- Lauder urges Hungary to act on anti-Semitism
- Buffett says Federal Reserve has boosted stocks
- Zimbabwe's president: New tasks for Africa's spies
- ICC announces Indian winner amid vote concerns
- Egyptian bystander killed in PM convoy shooting
- Stocks open little changed after a record week
- BMC Software agrees to be sold for $6.6 billion
- Italy's ex-premier Giulio Andreotti dies at 94
- Froome to lead Team Sky at Tour de France
- Sculptures to mark evac points in New Orleans
- Mothers with young children face pressure and stress: survey
- Barton gets 2-game suspended ban for insults
- UN panel backs away from Syria nerve gas claim
- France prepares 10-year investment plan
- Court orders detention of man for helping U.K. fugitive
- Calif limo driver fire mistook 1st plea for help
- US safety oversight of aircraft repairs faulted
- Motion: Release man accused of lying after blasts
- Stocks are little changed after record week
- Stocks are little changed after record week
- Stocks are little changed after record week
- Stocks are little changed after record week
- Stocks are little changed after record week
- Kosovo police arrest suspected drugs kingpin
- Kosovo police arrest suspected drugs kingpin
- Kosovo police arrest suspected drugs kingpin
- Kosovo police arrest suspected drugs kingpin
- Kosovo police arrest suspected drugs kingpin
- Kosovo police arrest suspected drugs kingpin
- Kosovo police arrest suspected drugs kingpin
- Kosovo police arrest suspected drugs kingpin
- Kosovo police arrest suspected drugs kingpin
- Kosovo police arrest suspected drugs kingpin
- Kosovo police arrest suspected drugs kingpin
- Kosovo police arrest suspected drugs kingpin
- Senior BSkyB executive killed in boating accident
- Senior BSkyB executive killed in boating accident
- Senior BSkyB executive killed in boating accident
- Senior BSkyB executive killed in boating accident
- Senior BSkyB executive killed in boating accident
- Senior BSkyB executive killed in boating accident
- Senior BSkyB executive killed in boating accident
- Senior BSkyB executive killed in boating accident
- Senior BSkyB executive killed in boating accident
- Senior BSkyB executive killed in boating accident
- Senior BSkyB executive killed in boating accident
- Senior BSkyB executive killed in boating accident
- ICC announces Indian winner amid vote concerns
- ICC announces Indian winner amid vote concerns
- ICC announces Indian winner amid vote concerns
- ICC announces Indian winner amid vote concerns
- ICC announces Indian winner amid vote concerns
- ICC announces Indian winner amid vote concerns
- ICC announces Indian winner amid vote concerns
- Gas leakage in Saudi Arabia refinery kills 1
- Gas leakage in Saudi Arabia refinery kills 1
- Gas leakage in Saudi Arabia refinery kills 1
- Gas leakage in Saudi Arabia refinery kills 1
- Gas leakage in Saudi Arabia refinery kills 1
- Gas leakage in Saudi Arabia refinery kills 1
- Gas leakage in Saudi Arabia refinery kills 1
- Gas leakage in Saudi Arabia refinery kills 1
- Gas leakage in Saudi Arabia refinery kills 1
- Gas leakage in Saudi Arabia refinery kills 1
- Gas leakage in Saudi Arabia refinery kills 1
- Gas leakage in Saudi Arabia refinery kills 1
- Bride, 4 others die in limo fire on Calif bridge
- Bride, 4 others die in limo fire on Calif bridge
- Bride, 4 others die in limo fire on Calif bridge
- Bride, 4 others die in limo fire on Calif bridge
- Bride, 4 others die in limo fire on Calif bridge
- Bride, 4 others die in limo fire on Calif bridge
- Bride, 4 others die in limo fire on Calif bridge
- `VJ' tells of sex, drugs, rock 'n' roll at MTV
- `VJ' tells of sex, drugs, rock 'n' roll at MTV
- `VJ' tells of sex, drugs, rock 'n' roll at MTV
- `VJ' tells of sex, drugs, rock 'n' roll at MTV
- `VJ' tells of sex, drugs, rock 'n' roll at MTV
- `VJ' tells of sex, drugs, rock 'n' roll at MTV
- Taipower says 3rd nuclear plant is not near Hengchun Fault
- Moroccan officials say 2 terror cells dismantled
- Moroccan officials say 2 terror cells dismantled
- Moroccan officials say 2 terror cells dismantled
- Moroccan officials say 2 terror cells dismantled
- Moroccan officials say 2 terror cells dismantled
- Moroccan officials say 2 terror cells dismantled
- Bomb attacks in Baghdad kill 10
- Bomb attacks in Baghdad kill 10
- Bomb attacks in Baghdad kill 10
- Bomb attacks in Baghdad kill 10
- Bomb attacks in Baghdad kill 10
- Bomb attacks in Baghdad kill 10
- London hosts Somalia meeting to aid post-war gains
- London hosts Somalia meeting to aid post-war gains
- London hosts Somalia meeting to aid post-war gains
- London hosts Somalia meeting to aid post-war gains
- London hosts Somalia meeting to aid post-war gains
- London hosts Somalia meeting to aid post-war gains
- Editor arrested after report claiming voter fraud
- Editor arrested after report claiming voter fraud
- Editor arrested after report claiming voter fraud
- Editor arrested after report claiming voter fraud
- Editor arrested after report claiming voter fraud
- Editor arrested after report claiming voter fraud
- Hualien couple passes on selfless love as foster family
- Afghans file protest with Pakistan over border
- Afghans file protest with Pakistan over border
- Afghans file protest with Pakistan over border
- Afghans file protest with Pakistan over border
- Afghans file protest with Pakistan over border
- Afghans file protest with Pakistan over border
- Afghans file protest with Pakistan over border
- Chinese actress feeds Kenya's orphan elephants
- Chinese actress feeds Kenya's orphan elephants
- Chinese actress feeds Kenya's orphan elephants
- Chinese actress feeds Kenya's orphan elephants
- Chinese actress feeds Kenya's orphan elephants
- Chinese actress feeds Kenya's orphan elephants
- Germany: Man who worked at Auschwitz arrested
- Germany: Man who worked at Auschwitz arrested
- Germany: Man who worked at Auschwitz arrested
- Germany: Man who worked at Auschwitz arrested
- Germany: Man who worked at Auschwitz arrested
- Germany: Man who worked at Auschwitz arrested
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- Syrian rebels shoot down regime helicopter in east
- Syrian rebels shoot down regime helicopter in east
- Syrian rebels shoot down regime helicopter in east
- Syrian rebels shoot down regime helicopter in east
- Syrian rebels shoot down regime helicopter in east
- Syrian rebels shoot down regime helicopter in east
- Mortar shells land in Golan Heights
- Mortar shells land in Golan Heights
- Mortar shells land in Golan Heights
- Mortar shells land in Golan Heights
- Mortar shells land in Golan Heights
- Mortar shells land in Golan Heights
- Motion: Release man accused of lying after blasts
- Motion: Release man accused of lying after blasts
- Motion: Release man accused of lying after blasts
- Motion: Release man accused of lying after blasts
- Motion: Release man accused of lying after blasts
- Motion: Release man accused of lying after blasts
- Tuareg leaders announce new group in northern Mali
- Tuareg leaders announce new group in northern Mali
- Tuareg leaders announce new group in northern Mali
- Tuareg leaders announce new group in northern Mali
- Tuareg leaders announce new group in northern Mali
- Tuareg leaders announce new group in northern Mali
- Adidas: Asia laborers can file complaints by SMS
- Adidas: Asia laborers can file complaints by SMS
- Adidas: Asia laborers can file complaints by SMS
- Adidas: Asia laborers can file complaints by SMS
- Adidas: Asia laborers can file complaints by SMS
- Adidas: Asia laborers can file complaints by SMS
- Adidas: Asia laborers can file complaints by SMS
- Filipina Bride, 4 others die in Calif. limo fire
- Filipina Bride, 4 others die in Calif. limo fire
- Filipina Bride, 4 others die in Calif. limo fire
- Filipina Bride, 4 others die in Calif. limo fire
- Filipina Bride, 4 others die in Calif. limo fire
- Filipina Bride, 4 others die in Calif. limo fire
- Filipina Bride, 4 others die in Calif. limo fire
- Libya militias continue protest outside ministries
- Libya militias continue protest outside ministries
- Libya militias continue protest outside ministries
- Libya militias continue protest outside ministries
- Libya militias continue protest outside ministries
- Libya militias continue protest outside ministries
- Bangladesh building collapse toll hits 675
- Alleged German neo-Nazi's murder trial put on hold
- Paolini wins 3rd Giro stage to take overall lead
- FBI: Raid of US home disrupted 'terror attack'
- US casino revenue up nearly 5 percent in 2012
- Activists: Israeli strike kills 42 Syrian soldiers
- AP PHOTOS: Buenos Aires a street art Mecca
- Secrecy shrouds pretrial hearing in WikiLeaks case
- Taiwan judges in Lin corruption trial ask for review
- Taiwan Power Corp. President fears unsolvable debt over nuclear plant
- Justice should be carried out under the intellectual property rights protection agreement in the case of misuse of Taiwan’s trad
- Taiwan prosecutors interview 2 witnesses in Twin Towers case
- Pingtung County opts for partial closure of contested resort
- HK dockworkers accept pay offer, end 40-day strike
- Stocks subdued as US jobs cheer fades
- Review: 'Golden' shows different side of Lady A
- In rare appearance, Murakami talks about new book
- Trial of alleged neo-Nazi starts in Germany
- FIFA proposes tougher sanctions on discrimination
- EU: Motorola may have violated antitrust rules
- 3 resign from US church in priest scandal
- Hoeness remains Bayern president despite tax probe
- Alleged Auschwitz death camp guard arrested
- Her favorite travel companion: Mom
- Justin Bieber faces copyright lawsuit US
- Review: Sparks fly when Baz Luhrmann meets Jay-Z
- Review: Another ace up sleeves for Pistol Annies
- Mexico has violent weekend, despite supposed drop
- FBI: US raid disrupts 'localized terror attack'
- FIFA provisionally bans American Chuck Blazer
- Review: Natalie Maines shines on 1st solo album
- FIFA proposes tougher sanctions on discrimination
- Diocese leader arrested for drunken driving in US
- Correction: Somalia-Famine Deaths story
- Bomb at Pakistan Islamist party rally kills 16
- Court: California cities can ban pot shops
- Prizes awarded for translated fiction, poetry
- Thousands demand Putin free political prisoners
- White House: Assad likely behind chemical arms use
- Stocks are little changed after record week
- In CAR, diamonds are a rebel's best friend
- Shania Twain announces fall show dates in Vegas
- Judge: Sammy Hagar's memoir did not defame woman
- Adidas: Asia laborers can send complaints via text
- Morrell's new thriller about Victorian-era psycho
- Israel, Turkey reach draft deal on compensation
- Myanmar president vows to protect Muslim rights
- More Haitians using Puerto Rico as migrant route
- Pentagon: Chinese government waging cyberattacks
- Bank of America, MBIA settle dispute: WSJ
- Tomic's father charged with assault in Madrid
- East about to be overrun by billions of cicadas
- US warns pregnant women of migraine drug risk
- Smuggled dinosaur skeleton returned to Mongolia
- Mamma Mia!: ABBA The Museum opens in Stockholm
- State's high court: Calif cities can ban pot shops
- Tomic's father charged with assault in Madrid
- US diocese leader arrested for drunken driving
- Eastern US about to be overrun by cicadas
- Filipina Bride, 4 others die in US limo fire
- Mexico has violent weekend, despite supposed drop
- Nigerian military plane crashes in Niger; 2 dead
- Violent separatists seek to derail Pakistan vote
- Sharapova beats Dulgheru, advances at Madrid Open
- Review: `Ophelia Cut' is tense, intricate
- White House: Assad likely behind chemical arms use
- Switzerland wins 3rd straight at hockey worlds
- Church, Bryan, Lambert lead CMT Awards nominations
- Buffett: Stocks still reasonable but bonds awful
- Boston bombing suspect's friend to be released
- Jailed protesters cast shadow on anti-Putin rally
- US Senate chairman pushed for arming Syrian rebels
- Figure in Attica prison uprising dies in Canada
- Honduran radio station owner beaten by youths
- Spain, Italy team up to demand crisis relief
- Brazil wants to bring 6000 doctors from Cuba
- UN chief praises SKorea leader on NKorea firmness
- Oil posts gain as market eyes Syria, Israel
- O'Sullivan wins 5th snooker world title
- Russia, Syria discuss Israeli airstrike
- PokerStars seeks court order to buy US casino
- US Senate chairman pushes for arming Syrian rebels
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Shania Twain announces fall show dates in Vegas
- Cuban spy renouncing US citizenship
- Crudup and Hensley to join McKellen, Stewart
- Eastern US to be overrun by billions of cicadas
- Adobe shifts to subscriptions for software package
- Casey Anthony judge: There was enough to convict
- GM recalls 38,197 cars for battery control defect
- Disney teams with EA on 'Star Wars' video games
- US jury convicts man of trying to kill cops
- BofA leads banks up; S&P 500 index ekes out gain
- Jason Collins seeking book deal, officials tell AP
- Cuban spy renouncing US citizenship to stay home
- Father, son charged with defying machine ban
- Prices for wheat, corn, soybeans slip; oil rises
- O'Sullivan wins 5th snooker world title
- Iraqi death hints of Iran's role in Syrian crisis
- Court OKs ruling blocking Fla. Cuba contracts law
- Josh Ritter protests US college's gay policy
- California: PG&E should pay $2.25B for blast
- Israeli airstrike in Syria aimed at Iran
- 'Iron Man 3' finishes with $174.1M opening weekend
- Israel airstrikes loom over US diplomacy on Syria
- Where notorious criminals have been buried
- FBI: US raid disrupts planned terror attack
- Bank of America agrees to pay MBIA $1.7 billion
- Sunderland draws 1-1 with Stoke in Premier League
- Body found is that of missing woman, 83
- Boston bomb suspect's pal released pending trial
- Lauryn Hill gets 3 months for failing to pay taxes
- APNewsBreak: Harry to visit storm-wrecked US town
- NY pol pleads not guilty in corruption probe
- Diplomat: US team stopped from going to Benghazi
- US man accused in art thefts at NY estate
- Lauryn Hill gets 3 months for failing to pay taxes
- Ally of slain politician suspects political motive
- Family: No US access to man held in 'nightmare'
- US airman who led sex assault unit charged
- UN chief praises SKorea leader on NKorea firmness
- With wild cards, Kuznetsov, Rogers head to Paris
- IMF report praises Greece, calls for more reforms
- California says PG&E should pay $2.25B for blast
- Clinton announces Latin America initiative
- Getafe beats Real Sociedad 2-1 in Spanish league
- Peru mayor: 14 wounded as police fire on minibus
- IMF report praises Greece, calls for more reforms
- YouTube set to launch pay channels within weeks
- Sharapova and Azarenka advance at Madrid Open
- Celtics, Lakers out early from NBA playoffs
- In Calif, some ships plug in to power up
- Cuban spy unrepentant, but hopes for better ties
- US Senate bill lets states tax online sales
- Ally of slain politician suspects political motive
- US funeral director considers burial offers
- Family: No US access to man held in 'nightmare'
- Ammonium nitrate exploded in Texas plant blast
- Ex-minister backs new Israeli-Palestinian talks
- Senate passes bill letting states tax online sales
- Wal-Mart Stores takes back top spot in Fortune 500
- Henry highest-paid in MLS for 2nd straight year
- Chicago case alleges ties to North Korea
- Colombia cops: Fake nuns hid cocaine under habits
- Ammonium nitrate was explosive in West plant blast
- Jamaica Cabinet says panel should probe 2010 raid
- Today In History
- Obama, SKorea to show united front on NKorea
- A look at the leaders of the Fortune 500
- YouTube said set to soon launch pay channels
- 2 women, missing for a decade, found alive in US
- UN envoy says there's a chance for peace in Congo
- New satellite appears to be working flawlessly
- Barton gets 2-game suspended ban for insults
- Couples, Montgomerie among 5 inducted to hall
- Indian minister to visit China as standoff ends
- Hole-in-one as Obama golfs with 3 senators
- Taiwan shares open marginally higher
- 2 women, missing for a decade, found alive in Ohio
- Stars put punk edge in their Met Gala outfits
- 4 climbers killed in Philippine volcano eruption
- Australia to host Ashes tour match in 'The Alice'
- Philippine volcano spews rocks, killing 4 climbers
- Bruins bounce back to defeat Leafs 5-2
- Missing woman found at Ohio home: 'I'm free now'
- David Chang, Paul Kahan tie for top chef honor
- Airman who led sex assault unit charged in groping
- 2013 James Beard restaurant and chef award winners
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- AL Capsules
- Limo driver: Fire took 3 minutes to claim 5 lives
- 3 brothers arrested as missing women found in Ohio
- First Taiwan-Japan fishing commission meeting opens in Taipei
- NHL Playoff Capsules
- Shares of MediaTek lower despite upbeat Q2 guidance
- Philippine volcano spews rocks, killing 5 climbers
- 3 missing women found in Ohio, 3 brothers arrested
- 'Girls Gone Wild' founder convicted of assault
- NHL Playoff Glance
- Jason Collins denies he is seeking book deal
- Australia's central bank cuts rate to 2.75 percent
- Iran starts registering election candidates
- Report: Chinese look abroad to preserve wealth
- Rangers hold off Caps, Red Wings down Ducks
- Bulls steal Game 1 with 93-86 win over Heat
- Commerzbank loses $123M in Q1 due to restructuring
- Taiwan shares close down 0.07%
- Manny Pacquiao plans ring return vs. Rios in Macau
- National League Leaders
- NL Capsules
- Culture ministry launches policy to support new artists
- Commerzbank loses $123M in Q1 due to restructuring
- Malaysia opposition to challenge election results
- Australia's central bank cuts rate to 2.75 percent
- Deaths from Pakistan election rally blast up to 25
- Military faces tougher drunken driving penalty
- Kerry meeting with Putin on Syria
- Afghans stage anti-Pakistan protest
- Ang Lee, culture minister conversation to focus on Lee's life
- Bangladesh garment accident death toll passes 700
- Myanmar charges 6 Muslims for sectarian violence
- Low disaster costs give Munich Re a Q1 profit lift
- France: 6 suspected Basque separatists detained
- German insurer Allianz sees broad-based Q1 gains
- Philippine firefight kills 2 soldiers, 2 militants
- NKorea issues warning ahead of US-SKorea summit
- Queen Elizabeth II to miss Commonwealth meeting
- China's struggling automakers jump on SUV boom
- Ref's death a consequence of lack of sportsmanship
- Credit Suisse skeptical of Asustek earnings outlook
- Local bourse ends flat in narrow range
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Bangladesh garment accident death toll passes 700
- UK, Somalia host conference in London
- French finance chief hails easing off austerity
- N'Dour, Saariaho share Sweden's Polar Music Prize
- Pou Chen shares hit by Hong Kong-listed unit profit warning
- Bomb targeting candidate kills 5 in Pakistan
- Thousands of Chinese tourists affected by Suhua Highway closure
- Taiwanese arrested for suspected dealings with North Korea
- Economic Daily News: Capital gains, luxury taxes should remain
- Taiwan-Germany bilateral trade expected to grow
- Bulgarian honor bid in Washington stirs debate
- Societe Generale's profits fall on liability loss
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Chinese activist's daughter appeals for father's freedom
- 5 French yachters missing off Malta
- Oil falls below $96 as fears over Syria ease
- Suicide attack on candidate kills 12 in Pakistan
- Palestinian group says Syria OKs attacks on Israel
- Wayward US ex-governor seeks voters' forgiveness
- SAFA to complain to CAF over club's treatment
- Jeremy Lin documentary could hit Taiwan theaters in September
- Egypt appoints 9 ministers in limited reshuffle
- Taiwan-Germany bilateral trade expected to grow (update)
- IMF's Lagarde interrupted by student protest
- Frantic 911 call leads to 3 missing women in Ohio
- Goalie likely out for season after hitting post
- French finance chief hails easing off austerity
- China party punishes 21 officials in sex scandal
- Reports: UK comedian Jimmy Tarbuck arrested
- World continues trend toward nuclear energy: expert
- Diageo to replace long-serving CEO
- German industrial orders up strongly in March
- Iran FM: Arabs should respond to Israeli strikes
- Taiwan's exports down 1.9% in April
- Turkey criticizes Israeli airstrikes on Syria
- Portugal sells bonds for first time since bailout
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwan's fighter procurement plan
- Video of tiger abuse at a China zoo upsets public
- WADA calls for NRL cooperation, public patience
- Poultry group bemoans falling sales amid avian flu scare
- Bank of China cuts off key North Korea trade bank
- Taiwan manufacturers eyeing Chinese high-end bike market
- SKorea's parliament set to pass extra budget bill
- Jackett resigns after 6 years as Millwall manager
- Israeli groups: PM freezes new settlement building
- UN names 3 members to human rights probe in NKorea
- Portugal sells bonds for first time since bailout
- Groups call for use of food-grade soybeans in school meals
- Frantic call leads to 3 missing women in US
- Spanish court drops subpoena of king's daughter
- Oil slips below $96 as fears over Syria ease
- Japan's Nikkei outperforms to reach 5-year high
- Ethiopian Air wants compensation for 787 grounding
- SKorea's parliament approves $15.3B extra budget
- Global notebook shipments forecast to grow 3% in Q2
- Bank of China cuts off North Korea trade bank
- Mass. funeral director chasing burial offers
- After recent deaths, health is new priority in rap
- DBS Bank cuts 2013 Taiwan GDP growth forecast to 3.3%
- 30 dead dogs found in Danish man's freezer
- Funeral head chases bomb suspect burial offers
- NKorea issues warning ahead of US-SKorea summit
- Late Taiwanese composer nominated for Golden Melody award
- Africa is riskiest place to be born, report says
- Newspaper: Gov had secret weight loss surgery
- Futures edge higher, following markets overseas
- Taiwan should improve broadband infrastructure: Cisco
- Taiwanese scientists develop fast virus genome sequencing method
- Chinese students in Taiwan hoping to find good Samaritans
- Scots pick 9 newcomers for South Africa tournament
- Gas tanker explodes in near Mexico City
- Spanish court drops subpoena of king's daughter
- World Golf Glance
- Libya's Defense Minister resigns
- UK, Somalia host aid conference in London
- Limo driver, survivor views differ on fatal fire
- Tomic's hitting partner calls for father ban
- Taiwanese warned against travel to Chad
- Iran's presidential race gets underway
- Senator: US moving closer to arming Syrian rebels
- Israel groups say PM halts new settlement building
- Netanyahu: Jewish people capable of own defense
- NGO to coordinate 'suspended meal' information nationwide
- 'Mammas' is study in maternal instinct
- IMF's Lagarde criticizes US spending cuts
- China denies renewed US cyberattack claims
- Images of tiger abuse at China zoos upset public
- Ex-ARATS head meets KMT honorary chairman
- Three Taiwanese get life terms in Indonesia for drug dealing
- China's Taiwan policy unlikely to change: TAITRA head
- Taiwan, Hong Kong building trust through exchange visits: reports
- Benitez drops hint about Mourinho's Chelsea return
- No complaints about house where 3 women were kept
- Judges ask for review after controversial sentencing
- Nazi-themed opera creates scandal in Germany
- Dongsha Islands can be marine research center: minister
- Somalia asks for more funds at London conference
- US woman missing for decade has daughter
- Man to serve 15 years in Russian colonel's death
- Tomic's hitting partner calls for father ban
- 15 dead in gas tanker explosion near Mexico City
- Government offering help to female entrepreneurs
- Beyonce reigns as forest queen in animated 'Epic'
- Stocks edge higher in early trade on Wall Street
- Mali military gains control of Ber in north
- Bayern, Klose top weekly AP football poll
- Philippine volcano spews rocks, killing 5 climbers
- Baxter drug fails to slow Alzheimer's in big study
- Survey: US home prices up 10.5 pct. in past year
- N'Dour, Saariaho share Sweden's Polar Music Prize
- SANZAR considers misconduct case against Stormers
- Taipower inspector detained in corruption scandal
- Government agencies to review rules for resorts
- French Cup semifinal postponed due to flood risk
- Al-Qaida offshoot threatens French interests
- Beyonce reigns as forest queen in animated 'Epic'
- Leading Pakistani politician injured in stage fall
- 18 dead in gas tanker explosion near Mexico City
- Stocks rise in early trading, boosted by earnings
- US bishop pleads not guilty to drunk-driving
- US job postings fell in March; hiring slowed
- Review: Backstage look at `Mary Tyler Moore Show'
- Africa is riskiest place to be born, report says
- Bombs connected to election kill 17 in Pakistan
- Bombs connected to election kill 17 in Pakistan
- Bombs connected to election kill 17 in Pakistan
- Bombs connected to election kill 17 in Pakistan
- Irish pardon deserters who joined Britain in WWII
- Bombs connected to election kill 17 in Pakistan
- Bombs connected to election kill 17 in Pakistan
- Irish pardon deserters who joined Britain in WWII
- Irish pardon deserters who joined Britain in WWII
- Irish pardon deserters who joined Britain in WWII
- Irish pardon deserters who joined Britain in WWII
- Bombs connected to election kill 17 in Pakistan
- Irish pardon deserters who joined Britain in WWII
- Taiwan, Japan discuss fishing regulations near disputed Diaoyutais
- Ethiopian Air wants compensation for 787 grounding
- Ethiopian Air wants compensation for 787 grounding
- Ethiopian Air wants compensation for 787 grounding
- Ethiopian Air wants compensation for 787 grounding
- Ethiopian Air wants compensation for 787 grounding
- Ethiopian Air wants compensation for 787 grounding
- Ethiopian Air wants compensation for 787 grounding
- Ethiopian Air wants compensation for 787 grounding
- Ethiopian Air wants compensation for 787 grounding
- AP Global Football 10-Quotebox
- Ethiopian Air wants compensation for 787 grounding
- Ethiopian Air wants compensation for 787 grounding
- Ethiopian Air wants compensation for 787 grounding
- AP Global Football 10-Quotebox
- AP Global Football 10-Quotebox
- AP Global Football 10-Quotebox
- AP Global Football 10-Quotebox
- AP Global Football 10-Quotebox
- AP Global Football 10-Quotebox
- AP Global Football 10-Quotebox
- Officials: US military sex assault reports are up
- Officials: US military sex assault reports are up
- Officials: US military sex assault reports are up
- Officials: US military sex assault reports are up
- Officials: US military sex assault reports are up
- Officials: US military sex assault reports are up
- Jewish group warns of neo-Nazi parties in Europe
- Jewish group warns of neo-Nazi parties in Europe
- Jewish group warns of neo-Nazi parties in Europe
- Jewish group warns of neo-Nazi parties in Europe
- Jewish group warns of neo-Nazi parties in Europe
- Jewish group warns of neo-Nazi parties in Europe
- US poker star Phil Ivey sues in UK over winnings
- US poker star Phil Ivey sues in UK over winnings
- US poker star Phil Ivey sues in UK over winnings
- US poker star Phil Ivey sues in UK over winnings
- US poker star Phil Ivey sues in UK over winnings
- US poker star Phil Ivey sues in UK over winnings
- Meet the last women standing on 'American Idol'
- Meet the last women standing on 'American Idol'
- Meet the last women standing on 'American Idol'
- Meet the last women standing on 'American Idol'
- Meet the last women standing on 'American Idol'
- Meet the last women standing on 'American Idol'
- Israel backs ruling for Jewish women's prayer
- Israel backs ruling for Jewish women's prayer
- Israel backs ruling for Jewish women's prayer
- Israel backs ruling for Jewish women's prayer
- Israel backs ruling for Jewish women's prayer
- Israel backs ruling for Jewish women's prayer
- Frantic call leads to 3 missing women in US
- Frantic call leads to 3 missing women in US
- Frantic call leads to 3 missing women in US
- Frantic call leads to 3 missing women in US
- Frantic call leads to 3 missing women in US
- Frantic call leads to 3 missing women in US
- German industrial orders up strongly in March
- German industrial orders up strongly in March
- German industrial orders up strongly in March
- German industrial orders up strongly in March
- German industrial orders up strongly in March
- German industrial orders up strongly in March
- 18 dead in gas tanker explosion near Mexico City
- 18 dead in gas tanker explosion near Mexico City
- 18 dead in gas tanker explosion near Mexico City
- 18 dead in gas tanker explosion near Mexico City
- 18 dead in gas tanker explosion near Mexico City
- 18 dead in gas tanker explosion near Mexico City
- Bayern, Klose top weekly AP football poll
- Bayern, Klose top weekly AP football poll
- Bayern, Klose top weekly AP football poll
- Bayern, Klose top weekly AP football poll
- Bayern, Klose top weekly AP football poll
- Bayern, Klose top weekly AP football poll
- Bayern, Klose top weekly AP football poll
- Bayern, Klose top weekly AP football poll
- IMF's Lagarde criticizes US spending cuts
- IMF's Lagarde criticizes US spending cuts
- IMF's Lagarde criticizes US spending cuts
- Norway to extend terror punishment to 30 years
- Norway to extend terror punishment to 30 years
- Norway to extend terror punishment to 30 years
- Norway to extend terror punishment to 30 years
- Norway to extend terror punishment to 30 years
- Norway to extend terror punishment to 30 years
- US: Immigration bill would help border security
- US: Immigration bill would help border security
- US: Immigration bill would help border security
- US: Immigration bill would help border security
- US: Immigration bill would help border security
- US: Immigration bill would help border security
- Nazi-themed opera creates scandal in Germany
- Nazi-themed opera creates scandal in Germany
- Nazi-themed opera creates scandal in Germany
- Nazi-themed opera creates scandal in Germany
- Nazi-themed opera creates scandal in Germany
- Nazi-themed opera creates scandal in Germany
- Nazi-themed opera creates scandal in Germany
- Nazi-themed opera creates scandal in Germany
- Nazi-themed opera creates scandal in Germany
- Nazi-themed opera creates scandal in Germany
- Nazi-themed opera creates scandal in Germany
- Nazi-themed opera creates scandal in Germany
- Defending champ Williams into Madrid 3rd round
- Defending champ Williams into Madrid 3rd round
- Defending champ Williams into Madrid 3rd round
- Defending champ Williams into Madrid 3rd round
- Defending champ Williams into Madrid 3rd round
- Defending champ Williams into Madrid 3rd round
- Defending champ Williams into Madrid 3rd round
- Zimbabwe youth leader in jail for Mugabe slur
- Zimbabwe youth leader in jail for Mugabe slur
- Zimbabwe youth leader in jail for Mugabe slur
- Zimbabwe youth leader in jail for Mugabe slur
- Zimbabwe youth leader in jail for Mugabe slur
- Zimbabwe youth leader in jail for Mugabe slur
- Frantic call leads to 3 missing women in US
- Frantic call leads to 3 missing women in US
- Frantic call leads to 3 missing women in US
- Frantic call leads to 3 missing women in US
- Frantic call leads to 3 missing women in US
- Frantic call leads to 3 missing women in US
- Azerbaijan grants amnesty to many prisoners
- Azerbaijan grants amnesty to many prisoners
- Azerbaijan grants amnesty to many prisoners
- Azerbaijan grants amnesty to many prisoners
- Azerbaijan grants amnesty to many prisoners
- Azerbaijan grants amnesty to many prisoners
- Al-Zarooni lodges appeal against 8-year ban
- Al-Zarooni lodges appeal against 8-year ban
- Al-Zarooni lodges appeal against 8-year ban
- Al-Zarooni lodges appeal against 8-year ban
- Al-Zarooni lodges appeal against 8-year ban
- Al-Zarooni lodges appeal against 8-year ban
- Al-Zarooni lodges appeal against 8-year ban
- Coke in major expansion of Florida orange groves
- Coke in major expansion of Florida orange groves
- Coke in major expansion of Florida orange groves
- Coke in major expansion of Florida orange groves
- Coke in major expansion of Florida orange groves
- Coke in major expansion of Florida orange groves
- Queen Elizabeth II to miss Commonwealth meeting
- Queen Elizabeth II to miss Commonwealth meeting
- Queen Elizabeth II to miss Commonwealth meeting
- Queen Elizabeth II to miss Commonwealth meeting
- Queen Elizabeth II to miss Commonwealth meeting
- Queen Elizabeth II to miss Commonwealth meeting
- US job postings fell in March; hiring slowed
- US job postings fell in March; hiring slowed
- US job postings fell in March; hiring slowed
- US job postings fell in March; hiring slowed
- US job postings fell in March; hiring slowed
- US job postings fell in March; hiring slowed
- Wayward US ex-governor seeks voters' forgiveness
- Wayward US ex-governor seeks voters' forgiveness
- Wayward US ex-governor seeks voters' forgiveness
- Wayward US ex-governor seeks voters' forgiveness
- Wayward US ex-governor seeks voters' forgiveness
- Wayward US ex-governor seeks voters' forgiveness
- Wayward US ex-governor seeks voters' forgiveness
- Wayward US ex-governor seeks voters' forgiveness
- Wayward US ex-governor seeks voters' forgiveness
- Wayward US ex-governor seeks voters' forgiveness
- Wayward US ex-governor seeks voters' forgiveness
- Wayward US ex-governor seeks voters' forgiveness
- SKorea president welcomed at White House
- SKorea president welcomed at White House
- SKorea president welcomed at White House
- SKorea president welcomed at White House
- SKorea president welcomed at White House
- SKorea president welcomed at White House
- US stocks rise, boosted by earnings
- Myanmar charges 6 Muslims with sectarian violence
- Leading Pakistani politician injured in stage fall
- 5 French tourists go missing off Malta
- Battaglin wins 4th Giro stage, Paolini keeps lead
- 18 dead in gas tanker explosion near Mexico City
- Love helps Rod Stewart overcome writer's block
- Irish pardon deserters who joined Britain in WWII
- Scientist: Cassava disease spread at alarming rate
- Jewish group warns of neo-Nazi parties in Europe
- Taiwan resort proclaims innocence in environmental dispute
- Taipei city councilors deny favors in Twin Towers case
- While blaming economic circumstances for Taiwan’s stagnation, the Premier should recognize that the government is part of the pr
- Taiwan official resigns over airport MRT delay until 2015
- New charges filed against Taiwan's top ex-firefighter
- Clinton: Too much focus on Hillary's future
- Report: Congo officers benefit from mineral trade
- Argentine leader's polling plunges as peso drops
- Scientist: Cassava disease spread at alarming rate
- Al-Qaida offshoot threatens French interests
- US group buys Tesla property, plans science center
- Egypt appoints 9 ministers in limited reshuffle
- Treasury sanctions 8 Sinaloa drug cartel bosses
- Age no obstacle for vintage Iggy & the Stooges
- Discovery of 3 women recalls past abduction cases
- 19 dead in gas tanker explosion near Mexico City
- Oil slips on expectation of bigger US supplies
- Brazil facing challenges to finish Sao Paulo venue
- Senior female CIA officer bypassed for top spy job
- Lawsuit: Intel worker subjected to 'Kick Me' prank
- UN says 4 peacekeepers detained on Golan Heights
- Tunisian army has surrounded militant stronghold
- Officers in Congo benefitting from mineral trade
- US search firm seeks $100K from Casey Anthony
- WWF: Seleka rebels from CAR invade elephant park
- Diplomats: Brazil wins race for next WTO director
- Federer, Williams advance to Madrid 3rd round
- Woman who ran black site bypassed for top spy job
- Rapper Ja Rule leaves upstate NY federal prison
- Dow Jones industrial average back above 15,000
- Dugard: Cleveland women need opportunity to heal
- Special effects master Ray Harryhausen dies at 92
- Republicans question security in immigration bill
- Holocaust memorial races to collect victims' names
- Obama: North Korea has failed again
- Punk finds its place in hallowed halls of Met
- Encroaching sea already a threat in Caribbean
- Guatemalan boy, 14, accused in 3 killings
- Syrian rebels seize 4 UN peacekeepers on Golan
- Man sentenced to death in Texas courthouse killing
- Obama: No easy answers on Syria
- Denmark, Austria win at ice hockey worlds
- Ex-governor says race is last if he loses
- Libya ambassador nominee vows sufficient security
- Guam judiciary seeks merit bonus money
- Spotify's Top 10 most streamed tracks
- Encroaching sea already a threat in Caribbean
- Obama says he's never spoken to Kim Jung Un
- Obama: Sexual assault in military is a 'betrayal'
- 20 dead in gas tanker explosion near Mexico City
- Special effects master Ray Harryhausen dies at 92
- Review: M.J. Rose returns with `Seduction'
- Leading Pakistan politician falls, fractures skull
- Reports show gun homicides down since 1990s
- Rapper Ja Rule leaves US federal prison
- Norris Trophy finalists: Subban, Letang, Suter
- Woman who ran secret prison bypassed as top spy
- Reports: Bieber fined for speeding in Dubai
- Reports show gun homicides down since 1990s
- Microsoft touching up Windows 8 to address gripes
- Hamas police break up protest, assault news team
- Gerrard to have shoulder op, misses rest of season
- Kerry argues US case on Syria to Putin
- Military sex assault reports up, changes ordered
- Special effects master Ray Harryhausen dies at 92
- Microsoft extends search guarantee in Yahoo deal
- NPR host Sagal hits the road in 'Constitution USA'
- US consumers cut back on credit card use in March
- President Assad says Syria able to face Israel
- 'Nightmare is over': 3 missing US women rescued
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Visit Wisconsin home of world's stinkiest cheese
- Russia, US pledge to push for Syria transition
- Players body calls on ICC to investigate vote
- Diplomats: Brazil wins race for next WTO director
- Couples' career began with 'dumbest decision'
- Leading Pakistan politician falls, injures skull
- FIFA concerned with problems at Sao Paulo stadium
- Syrian women giving birth in exile of refugee camp
- Leonardo provisionally suspended by French League
- Dow has its first close above 15,000 points
- Yugoslav queen to be reburied in Serbia
- Partial win for Penske in NASCAR penalties appeal
- Judge in NYC rips opposition to Plan B order
- Flavor Flav assault trial set for Sept. in Vegas
- Pessimism abounds at annual fiscal 'summit'
- Judge in NYC rips opposition to Plan B order
- EU in Kosovo arrests suspected Balkan drug lord
- Analysis: Syria has limited response options
- Pessimism abounds at annual US fiscal 'summit'
- New stock market milestone: Dow 15,000
- GM says it's opening Cadillac plant in China
- Milestones for the Dow Jones industrial average
- Argentina offers tax amnesty for undeclared cash
- Players body calls on ICC to investigate vote
- Obama says he's never spoken to Kim Jong Un
- Wigan slumps to costly 3-2 loss to Swansea
- Authorities: 42 dead in Nigeria extremist attacks
- Puerto Rico takes over ex-US naval station land
- 2 bodies found amid search for 5 French off Malta
- Disney 2Q results beat Street; shares rise
- US, Russia seek to revive peace plan for Syria
- Vatican, US Treasury agree to share financial data
- Roma loses 1-0 to Chievo as Euro hopes diminish
- Prices slip for metals, oil; crop prices recover
- Prices fall for metals, oil as crop prices recover
- Europeans had common ancestors 1,000 years ago
- New stock market milestone: Dow 15,000
- Mondelez 1Q profit meets expectations
- Common Windows 8 gripes and possible solutions
- Vatican, US Treasury agree to share financial data
- Tomic's father barred from all ATP events
- Wigan close to drop, Man City in Champions League
- Colorado shootings suspect to enter insanity plea
- Brazil police probe killing of drug trafficker
- Guam senator pushes for new tax code
- Man City beats West Brom 1-0 in Premier League
- Hertz HQ moving from New Jersey to Florida
- Colorado shootings suspect to enter insanity plea
- Disney 2Q results beat Street; shares rise
- Security firms say Internet out in Syria
- Obama, SKorea show united front against Pyongyang
- Haiti: Ban on protests day of Aristide hearing
- AP Source: Subaru to expand Indiana plant
- US postpones oil, gas lease auctions in Calif.
- Delaware to become 11th US state with gay marriage
- Djokovic loses to Dimitrov in 2nd round in Madrid
- Family shares letters from American held in Iran
- Russia beats US 5-3 at ice hockey worlds
- Cage supports US state film tax credit bill
- Haiti: Ban on protests day of Aristide hearing
- Djokovic loses to Dimitrov in 2nd round in Madrid
- US governor has weight-loss surgery
- Brazil under-20 player tests positive for cocaine
- United to resume 787 flying on May 20
- US: AT&T agrees to $18.25 million settlement
- Woods goes from red carpet to TPC Sawgrass
- Sawgrass a mystery to the best players
- Mondelez sells more Oreos but struggles with gum
- US Treasury Secretary's loopy signature improving
- Mueller to Moscow; bombing probe discussed
- FBI head to Moscow; bombing probe discussed
- More US states approve gay marriage
- Ex-US governor says race is last if he loses
- Mayor doesn't want bomb suspect buried in Boston
- Kin of 3 arrested US brothers 'totally shocked'
- Leafs try to stay positive
- Texas inmate executed for fatal drug-deal robbery
- Michael Jackson show in Vegas more of a good thing
- US releases $475m in Sandy aid
- Reports: Italy cargo ship slams into port, kills 3
- Nicolas Cage supports Nevada film tax credit bill
- US rescue group seeks $100K from Casey Anthony
- After 43 years, US state wants fugitive back
- PepsiCo agrees to meet with Till family, Sharpton
- Julien: `Toronto Stronger' sign not hockey related
- Elon Musk's SpaceX signs lease at US spaceport
- Internet sales tax bill faces tough sell in House
- US postpones oil, gas lease auctions in California
- Venezuelan bank official charged in NY bribe case
- Ex-US governor back in political office
- Australia-China sign 4-year basketball agreement
- Bangladesh garment disaster death toll reaches 705
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Republicans want stronger borders on immigration
- Dodgers' Kemp makes cancer-stricken fan's day
- Ex-governor back in political office after scandal
- LAPD: 3 parties to split $1 million Dorner
- Bacharach, Costello aiming for Broadway
- Kyle Turris' OT goal lifts Senators, 3-2
- Review: All sparkle, no soul in ` Great Gatsby'
- China reports stronger April trade growth
- Underwood to sing 'Sunday Night Football' theme
- Kidnap survivors offer comments on Cleveland case
- Taiwanese H7N9 patient making good recovery: hospital
- Taiwan's manufacturing sector forecast to grow in 2013
- Taiwanese, Japanese calligraphers to launch joint exhibition
- New Zealand's central bank intervenes in currency
- Despite scandal, ex-governor back in office
- Bird lovers undaunted by H7N9 fears
- Obstacle course racing growing in popularity
- 2 of 3 Rodin sculptures fetch $16M in NYC auction
- Urban adventures: discovering your city on foot
- Singer arrested in Calif. murder-for-hire sting
- SANZAR considers misconduct case against Stormers
- What's new in kids' helmets this season
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- 22 dead in gas tanker explosion near Mexico City
- China reports stronger April trade growth
- Shares of Acer higher on Q1 results
- J.P. Morgan cuts 2013 Taiwan GDP growth projection to 2.7%
- Bangladesh garment disaster death toll reaches 761
- NHL Playoff Capsules
- NBA Daily Playoff Glance
- GM says China approves new Cadillac factory
- Taiwan's manufacturing sector forecast to grow in 2013 (update)
- NBA Playoff Capsules
- iPhone helps Deutsche Telekom US customer numbers
- Taiwan shares close up 1.27%
- Women's shelter boss, mayor vouch for Mike Tyson
- ING first quarter earnings rise on asset sales
- Singapore to host WTA Championship from 2014-18
- SKorean president to address Congress
- Help coming for Tomic after father's ban
- Knicks and Grizzlies win to square their series
- Bangladesh opposition enforces nationwide shutdown
- Insurer Aegon first quarter profits drop
- Toyota profit more than doubles on yen, cost cuts
- Taiwan negotiating with Japan on buffer zone in disputed waters
- Speculation on Ferguson's Man United future
- Gene test may help guide prostate cancer treatment
- Sharks complete series sweep of Canucks
- Immigration bill confronts hundreds of amendments
- Cargo plane catches fire at Indonesian airport
- Israel police detain top Palestinian Muslim cleric
- Italy cargo ship slams into Genoa port, kills 3
- Italy cargo ship slams into Genoa port, kills 3
- Italy cargo ship slams into Genoa port, kills 3
- Italy cargo ship slams into Genoa port, kills 3
- Italy cargo ship slams into Genoa port, kills 3
- Italy cargo ship slams into Genoa port, kills 3
- 81 year old footage used to restore Bradman home
- China and India's rivalry extends to the Arctic
- Local bourse ends above 8,200 points on Wall Street gains
- Acer forecasts shipment growth in Q2
- NL Capsules
- Toyota profit more than doubles on yen, cost cuts
- Syrian troops push into strategic southern town
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- MediaTek April sales hit 39-month high
- Man United Alex Ferguson retiring at end of season
- German utility E.ON's profits rise on asset sales
- Reds stun Braves with 2 late homers
- Telefonica Q1 profit up despite Latin America dip
- New Zealand raises $1.4B from power company sale
- Indonesia raids suspects wanted in embassy plot
- Alex Ferguson Fact Box
- Republicans' Benghazi probe stokes controversy
- Dalai Lama lashes Myanmar, Lanka Buddhist violence
- Why stock investors love Tuesdays this year
- Alex Ferguson's trophies at Manchester United
- Vettel can move further ahead at Spanish GP
- Alex Ferguson statement on retirement
- Taiwan's machine tool output forecast to drop in 2013
- AP Exclusive: Air Force sidelines 17 ICBM officers
- United Daily News: Resort allowed to operate illegally for 14 years
- Militants kill 3 Yemeni air force pilots near base
- Cargo plane catches fire at Indonesia airport
- Italy cargo ship slams into Genoa port, kills 4
- Italy cargo ship slams into Genoa port, kills 4
- Foreign banks hold mixed views on Taiwan's export outlook
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- UK gov't agenda to focus on immigration, economy
- China can show goodwill by removing missiles: Taiwan minister
- T-Mobile USA sells 500,000 iPhones in a month
- Germany OKs export of over 100 tanks to Indonesia
- Alex Ferguson's career trophies
- Indonesia raids suspects wanted in embassy plot
- Spain claims reforms beginning to pay off
- Stephen Hawking won't attend Israeli conference
- Dalai Lama lashes Myanmar, Lanka Buddhist violence
- Belgium says 31 detained in $50m diamond heist
- New Zealand raises $1.4B from power company sale
- BERI ranks Taiwan 3rd-best place to invest globally
- Official: PKK starts moving forces out of Turkey
- HTC reportedly to launch two Windows tablets this year
- Misbah says South African tour helped Pakistan
- Kenya co. turns old sandals into colorful objects
- Poland's shale gas hopes suffer blow
- Pope to nuns: Don't be old maids
- Rodman to Kim: 'Do me a solid' and free American
- Reaction to Alex Ferguson's retirement
- India's Congress party leading in key state poll
- Wideroe crew strike grounds flights in Norway
- Longtime Kremlin aide Surkov resigns
- Pakistan's Imran Khan has 3 fractured vertebrae
- Subaru invests $400 million in Indiana plant
- UK gov't agenda to focus on immigration, economy
- Report: May condemns ICC after election
- Mourinho, Moyes in contention to replace Ferguson
- 14 Taiwanese universities in world university subject rankings
- Kerry meets with Russian NGOs as crackdown mounts
- India's Congress party leading in key state poll
- Syrian troops push into strategic southern town
- NATO probes charges of misconduct in Afghanistan
- Ex-fire chief indicted on more corruption charges
- Israeli author to share thoughts on 'road to happiness' in Taiwan
- UAE says 3 citizens suspected in Tanzania bombing
- Stephen Hawking won't attend Israeli conference
- Taiwanese designers honored at home furniture exhibition in Milan
- Pakistan's Imran Khan has 3 fractured vertebrae
- Cold front to bring unstable weather: CWB
- Wendy's 1Q profit falls, still matches view
- Official: PKK starts moving forces out of Turkey
- UN peacekeeper killed in eastern Congo
- Madonna's French painting sells in NYC for $7.2M
- Egypt court upholds acquittals in 2011 battle
- Acer forecasts shipment growth in Q2 (update)
- Poland cuts interest rates as economy slows
- Taiwanese food firms seek market expansion at Hong Kong show
- Capital gains tax can be reviewed: President Ma
- Taipei to feature historic city gates in travel campaign
- Germany plans tighter control of managers' pay
- Man in custody helped look for US missing women
- UMC Q1 net profit hits record 10-quarter high
- Bangladesh garment disaster death toll crosses 800
- Japan pulls back on denials of WWII sex slavery
- Asia, Europe weakness hit McDonald's sales
- Freddie Mac posts $4.6B net income for Q1
- Paramilitary police charged with rape in Guinea
- India's Congress party wins key state election
- Fearing M23, hundreds of Congolese flee to Uganda
- LG Electronics launches new smart TV models in Taipei
- Belgium says 31 detained in $50m diamond heist
- SABC stands by claims of crew detained in Congo
- UN: Global youth unemployment rate is rising
- Police: US women held with ropes, chains in home
- Architect of Putin's political system resigns
- Israel releases Palestinian cleric
- China said soon to test-launch indigenous combat drone
- Weapons of war spill blood in Nigeria's insurgency
- Singapore to host WTA Championship from 2014-18
- Kerry to return for a new effort on Mideast peace
- South Sudan rebels overrun town
- Pakistani government to ban air conditioners
- Weapons of war spill blood in Nigeria's insurgency
- McDonald's sales hit by weakness in Asia, Europe
- SAfrica's Ajax can't play Liverpool on May 21
- UK gov't agenda focuses on immigration, economy
- Ever elusive, 'Gatsby' evades Hollywood's grasp
- Japan's Ioka defends WBA light flyweight title
- Manchester City to tour South Africa in July
- Taiwan grateful for U.S. concern over its security
- 5 arrested on Greek-Turkish border
- Markets remain buoyant as records tumble
- France confirms 1st case of new SARS-related virus
- Rival Anne Frank charities in dispute over archive
- Stocks ease as earnings fall, day after Dow record
- AP PHOTOS: Europe remembers end of World War II
- High speed rail bureau chief resigns over project delays
- AMC's 'The Killing': back to life for season 3
- Ashraf elected as PCB chairman
- Former Haiti president emerges to testify in court
- Afghan police kill 8 at protest
- Rockettes to christen Norwegian Breakaway ship
- Egypt court upholds acquittals in 2011 battle
- Singh suing PGA over proposed suspension
- Indonesia anti-terror squad kills 3 militants
- A collection of Alex Ferguson's famous quotes
- Delta will pay a dividend, buy back shares
- US stocks are little changed in early trading
- Malaysian opposition rallies against election loss
- Official: PKK starts moving forces out of Turkey
- Official: PKK starts moving forces out of Turkey
- Official: PKK starts moving forces out of Turkey
- Official: PKK starts moving forces out of Turkey
- Official: PKK starts moving forces out of Turkey
- Official: PKK starts moving forces out of Turkey
- Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh Scores
- Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh Scores
- Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh Scores
- Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh Scores
- Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh Scores
- Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh Scores
- Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh Scores
- Syrian troops push into strategic southern town
- Syrian troops push into strategic southern town
- Syrian troops push into strategic southern town
- Syrian troops push into strategic southern town
- Syrian troops push into strategic southern town
- Syrian troops push into strategic southern town
- Taiwan wants to discuss fishery pact with China: President Ma
- Poitier debuts as a novelist with 'Montaro Caine'
- Poitier debuts as a novelist with 'Montaro Caine'
- Poitier debuts as a novelist with 'Montaro Caine'
- Poitier debuts as a novelist with 'Montaro Caine'
- Poitier debuts as a novelist with 'Montaro Caine'
- Poitier debuts as a novelist with 'Montaro Caine'
- Police: Get suspect's body out of city
- Police: Get suspect's body out of city
- Police: Get suspect's body out of city
- Police: Get suspect's body out of city
- Police: Get suspect's body out of city
- Police: Get suspect's body out of city
- Bangladesh garment disaster death toll crosses 800
- Bangladesh garment disaster death toll crosses 800
- Bangladesh garment disaster death toll crosses 800
- Bangladesh garment disaster death toll crosses 800
- Bangladesh garment disaster death toll crosses 800
- Bangladesh garment disaster death toll crosses 800
- Bangladesh garment disaster death toll crosses 800
- Bangladesh garment disaster death toll crosses 800
- Bangladesh garment disaster death toll crosses 800
- Bangladesh garment disaster death toll crosses 800
- Bangladesh garment disaster death toll crosses 800
- Bangladesh garment disaster death toll crosses 800
- Bangladesh garment disaster death toll crosses 800
- Disney drops bid to trademark Day of Dead name
- Disney drops bid to trademark Day of Dead name
- Disney drops bid to trademark Day of Dead name
- Disney drops bid to trademark Day of Dead name
- Disney drops bid to trademark Day of Dead name
- Disney drops bid to trademark Day of Dead name
- Talk of the Day -- Falling exports to Europe may impact Q2 growth
- Sibanda delivers series win for Zimbabwe
- Sibanda delivers series win for Zimbabwe
- Sibanda delivers series win for Zimbabwe
- Sibanda delivers series win for Zimbabwe
- Sibanda delivers series win for Zimbabwe
- Sibanda delivers series win for Zimbabwe
- Sibanda delivers series win for Zimbabwe
- Syria state TV says Internet service restored
- Syria state TV says Internet service restored
- Syria state TV says Internet service restored
- Syria state TV says Internet service restored
- Syria state TV says Internet service restored
- Syria state TV says Internet service restored
- Renowned Chinese artist wants happiness for compatriots
- Germany's expected tax take slightly lower
- Germany's expected tax take slightly lower
- Germany's expected tax take slightly lower
- Germany's expected tax take slightly lower
- Germany's expected tax take slightly lower
- Germany's expected tax take slightly lower
- Germany's expected tax take slightly lower
- Germany's expected tax take slightly lower
- Germany's expected tax take slightly lower
- Germany's expected tax take slightly lower
- Germany's expected tax take slightly lower
- Germany's expected tax take slightly lower
- Republican Benghazi probe stokes controversy
- Republican Benghazi probe stokes controversy
- Republican Benghazi probe stokes controversy
- Republican Benghazi probe stokes controversy
- Republican Benghazi probe stokes controversy
- Republican Benghazi probe stokes controversy
- Republican Benghazi probe stokes controversy
- Republican Benghazi probe stokes controversy
- Republican Benghazi probe stokes controversy
- Republican Benghazi probe stokes controversy
- Republican Benghazi probe stokes controversy
- Republican Benghazi probe stokes controversy
- Athens mayor seeks charges for far-right lawmaker
- Athens mayor seeks charges for far-right lawmaker
- Athens mayor seeks charges for far-right lawmaker
- Athens mayor seeks charges for far-right lawmaker
- Athens mayor seeks charges for far-right lawmaker
- Athens mayor seeks charges for far-right lawmaker
- Explosion at oil pipeline in Turkey injures 1
- Explosion at oil pipeline in Turkey injures 1
- Explosion at oil pipeline in Turkey injures 1
- Explosion at oil pipeline in Turkey injures 1
- Explosion at oil pipeline in Turkey injures 1
- Explosion at oil pipeline in Turkey injures 1
- Explosion at oil pipeline in Turkey injures 1
- Explosion at oil pipeline in Turkey injures 1
- Explosion at oil pipeline in Turkey injures 1
- Explosion at oil pipeline in Turkey injures 1
- Explosion at oil pipeline in Turkey injures 1
- Explosion at oil pipeline in Turkey injures 1
- Sibanda delivers series win for Zimbabwe
- Sibanda delivers series win for Zimbabwe
- Sibanda delivers series win for Zimbabwe
- Sibanda delivers series win for Zimbabwe
- Sibanda delivers series win for Zimbabwe
- Sibanda delivers series win for Zimbabwe
- Sibanda delivers series win for Zimbabwe
- Germany plans tighter control of managers' pay
- Germany plans tighter control of managers' pay
- Germany plans tighter control of managers' pay
- Germany plans tighter control of managers' pay
- Germany plans tighter control of managers' pay
- Germany plans tighter control of managers' pay
- Germany plans tighter control of managers' pay
- Germany plans tighter control of managers' pay
- Germany plans tighter control of managers' pay
- Germany plans tighter control of managers' pay
- Germany plans tighter control of managers' pay
- Germany plans tighter control of managers' pay
- Nadal reaches Madrid 3rd round, Azarenka doesn't
- Nadal reaches Madrid 3rd round, Azarenka doesn't
- Nadal reaches Madrid 3rd round, Azarenka doesn't
- Nadal reaches Madrid 3rd round, Azarenka doesn't
- Nadal reaches Madrid 3rd round, Azarenka doesn't
- Nadal reaches Madrid 3rd round, Azarenka doesn't
- Nadal reaches Madrid 3rd round, Azarenka doesn't
- AOL shares tumble on weak 1Q results
- AOL shares tumble on weak 1Q results
- AOL shares tumble on weak 1Q results
- AOL shares tumble on weak 1Q results
- AOL shares tumble on weak 1Q results
- AOL shares tumble on weak 1Q results
- AP Exclusive: Air Force sidelines 17 ICBM officers
- AP Exclusive: Air Force sidelines 17 ICBM officers
- AP Exclusive: Air Force sidelines 17 ICBM officers
- AP Exclusive: Air Force sidelines 17 ICBM officers
- AP Exclusive: Air Force sidelines 17 ICBM officers
- AP Exclusive: Air Force sidelines 17 ICBM officers
- APNewsBreak: US to provide $100M in new Syria aid
- Freddie Mac posts $4.6B net income for Q1
- T-Mobile US sells 500,000 iPhones in a month
- SKorean leader: Nuclear-armed North unacceptable
- Victims: thalidomide sold in Spain post-withdrawal
- Shouldn’t all parties with a stake in the East China Sea be included in all negotiation processes?
- DPP leader pushes road map for ‘Taiwan Dream’
- Philippines Navy kills Taiwanese fisherman: Taiwan
- Ferrari to limit sales to boost brand exclusivity
- Dow average holds on to 15,000 with a small gain
- State media say Internet service restored in Syria
- Ferguson fans stunned by retirement announcement
- Ferguson fans stunned by retirement announcement
- Ferguson fans stunned by retirement announcement
- Ferguson fans stunned by retirement announcement
- Ferguson fans stunned by retirement announcement
- Ferguson fans stunned by retirement announcement
- Ferguson fans stunned by retirement announcement
- Ferguson fans stunned by retirement announcement
- McDonald's sales hit by weakness in Asia, Europe
- Singh suing US PGA over proposed suspension
- Dow average holds on to 15,000 with a small gain
- Ashraf's appointment as PCB chairman challenged
- Victims: thalidomide sold in Spain post-withdrawal
- 31 detained in probe of $50M Belgium diamond heist
- Diack: Diamond League thriving after sponsor loss
- Wood to lead England tour to SAmerica in June
- Italy captain under investigation in port crash
- Swiss win 4th straight at ice hockey worlds
- Oil rises near $96 with US supplies up slightly
- UN: Girls as young as 6 raped by Congo troops
- US crude oil supplies rise by 200,000 barrels
- US Lawmakers trade political charges on Benghazi
- Ivory Coast: Gbagbo fighters to return from Togo
- Degenkolb wins 5th Giro stage, Paolini keeps lead
- Ferguson key in Man U's financial transformation
- Ivory Coast: Gbagbo fighters to return from Togo
- Chile students protest for education reform
- Diack: Diamond League thrives despite sponsor loss
- Azarenka loses cool in Madrid, Nadal rolls on
- Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano spews ash
- Worcester police: Get suspect's body out of city
- Abu Dhabi keen to host F1 preseason testing
- Fears drive satirical 'Odds Against Tomorrow'
- Venezuela leader, rivals tour continent for help
- 'Barefoot Bandit' pleads guilty in US
- Alex Ferguson blows final whistle on Man U career
- US welcomes China closing account of NKorean bank
- Bus plunges into river, kills 38 in India
- Dozens kidnapped in M23 fief in Congo: officials
- Italy court upholds Berlusconi tax fraud verdict
- Handwritten poem by Larkin sells for $11,650
- Algeria: Army kills 7 militants in 2 operations
- White House: Syria's future can't include Assad
- APNewsBreak: 5 charged in US immigration scam
- Brazilian woman survives harpoon accident
- Latin Recording Academy names Bose person of year
- Olympic ski jump champ Widhoelzl returns as coach
- Mexico proposes making loans cheaper
- Review: Talib Kweli delivers on 5th solo album
- Timmy Chandler's season ends with knee injury
- Malian military prepares for final push on Kidal
- Malian military prepares for final push on Kidal
- Brazilian woman survives harpoon shooting
- APNewsBreak: 5 charged in US immigration scam
- Milan beats Pescara 4-0 with Balotelli double
- Prison for 3 in killing of US couple in Caribbean
- Defendants: No remorse for weapons plant break-in
- Stephen Hawking backs boycott of Israeli academics
- Moyes heads candidates to succeed Ferguson
- Red Cross visits 12 kidnapped by Senegal rebels
- Incoming WTO director seeks 'negotiating pillar'
- Homicide charge for teen in US referee's death
- Suspect arrested in Russian journalist's killing
- Man gets 14 years in cartel beheading in Arizona
- Hawn and Hudson talk mother-daughter beauty
- Libyan PM vows Cabinet reshuffle, praises militias
- Soldier says she faced harassment over Muslim name
- Pakistan's ruling party struggles in election
- 7 dead, 2 missing after ship crashes in Genoa
- Deal would reduce sentence for ex-Enron's CEO
- 'Young and Restless' star Jeanne Cooper dies at 84
- Egypt wants to attract Brazilian investors
- Wrestling wants 2 new women's weight classes
- Police: 3 women held in US bound with rope, chains
- Rihanna booed in Boston, cheered on in Brooklyn
- Metal singer arrested in US murder-for-hire plot
- Prison for 3 in killing of US couple in Caribbean
- Smith may miss Champions Trophy with ankle injury
- Dancer says she warned of Michael Jackson's health
- Kenya co. turns old sandals into colorful objects
- Popular Muslim cleric visits Gaza, bolsters Hamas
- Thousands follow ex-Haiti leader after court
- Rival Anne Frank charities in dispute over archive
- Garcia to face Lopez for WBO title in Dallas
- Puerto Rico Catholics support archbishop
- Brazil: Police detain pastor on rape allegations
- Syria blames Internet outage on technical problem
- Venezuela leader, rivals take battle on the road
- Starbucks, Green Mountain extend partnership
- Capsule reviews of new movie releases
- US 'Barefoot Bandit' pleads guilty to burglary
- AP source: Bach to announce IOC presidential bid
- Disabled cruise ship leaves for repairs in Bahamas
- Israel releases top Muslim cleric in the Holy Land
- Thousands follow ex-Haiti president after court
- Oil rises above $96 on US supplies, weaker dollar
- News Summary: China reports stronger trade growth
- Atletico bests Celta Vigo 3-1 in Spanish league
- News Corp 3Q beats Street on pay TV, 'Pi'
- Lawyers: Haiti cholera lawsuit threatened at UN
- French man found in cockpit of US plane guilty
- Microsoft appoints new CFO from Office division
- Chelsea held 2-2 by Spurs in Premier League
- News Summary: Ferguson key in Man U's business
- Dow average gains, holds on to 15,000 level
- Egyptian president OKs law allowing Islamic bonds
- Obama, Netanyahu discuss regional security issues
- Bolivia's challenge: Making coca palatable
- Councilman: Missing US women suffered sexual abuse
- Evian beats Lorient 4-0 to reach French Cup final
- Carnival Triumph leaves for repairs in Bahamas
- US woman convicted of boyfriend slaying
- Public viewing held for former Kris Kross rapper
- Brazil slum study: Mobile health tech promising
- Metals, energy prices end mostly higher
- Former US official describes Libya attack
- Canadiens' Gionta to have surgery on torn biceps
- Rockettes christen Norwegian Breakaway ship
- AP Exclusive: Commander cites 'rot' in nuke force
- A census first: Black voter turnout passes whites
- Ohio man charged with kidnap, rape as women found
- Libya's new charter can shoot down contentious law
- Italy court upholds Berlusconi tax fraud verdict
- Brazil: Families must leave Rio's Botanical Garden
- Adam Scott tries to return to earth at Players
- Wrigley halts caffeinated gum
- Brazil helicopter crashes near Sugarloaf Mountain
- Mexico push for easier foreclosures, cheaper loans
- US man charged with kidnap, rape after women found
- British director Bryan Forbes dies at age 86
- Feds raid homes in New Mexico town, 22 arrested
- Formula One remains largely a man's world
- Attack kills at least 20 Nigeria police officers
- Study: Fish oil's work vs. heart attacks limited
- Real Madrid trounces Malaga 6-2 in Spanish league
- Enron's Skilling could see 10-year sentence cut
- US downs Finland 4-1 in ice hockey worlds
- US jury deliberates Mexican cartel horse case
- Aussie commentator suspended over racist comment
- Jury: Nun, 2 others guilty of weapons plant breach
- US Senate group pushes new round of Iran sanctions
- IndyCar season has wide-open feel after Brazil
- Correction: Mexico-Gas Explosion story
- Canadian venture to pay more for Dominican gold
- Wrigley halts caffeinated gum as US investigates
- US woman convicted in killing of boyfriend
- News Corp 3Q beats Street on pay TV, 'Pi'
- 'Charlie Brown' actor to serve sentence in rehab
- US police chief: Get suspect's body out of city
- US appeals panel speaks well of Google book plans
- Jurors end 1st day in Texas horse ranch case
- UK's Cameron to visit White House on Monday
- US appeals panel speaks well of Google book plans
- Man United insists Wayne Rooney not for sale
- Coke takes anti-obesity campaign global
- Wendy's loses share in value menu category
- Sedins to play for Sweden at worlds
- New Zealand quake rebuild drives down unemployment
- Man who helped free Ohio women becomes media star
- US police: Bombing suspect needs burial site
- US discussing giving Russia missile defense data
- French woman finds US vet's tag from World War II
- Thursday, May 16
- 'Charlie Brown' actor to serve sentence in rehab
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Dancer says she gave warnings about Jackson health
- FBI says alleged terror plot in US was thwarted
- Beale in trouble again, Rebels suspend him
- Man United set for future with Moyes in charge
- 4 investigators go missing in northern Mexico
- Senators up 3-1, look to close out Montreal
- Vatican: Mexico's folk Death Saint is blasphemous
- Chance to move up as big guns rest in Super Rugb
- American Samoa governor sued over pension fund
- SKorea's central bank cuts key rate to 2.5 percent
- Former Jackson defender now says singer abused him
- Taiwan shares open higher
- China's April inflation rises to 2.4 percent
- New J.J. Abrams, Greg Kinnear dramas set for Fox
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- AP sources: Meeting on sexual assaults in military
- Small helicopter crashes in downtown Honolulu
- Panama seeks to cut power use because of drought
- Officials: 8 dead in Bangladesh garment fire
- United Daily News: Japan's bid to throw off Asia
- Shares of Hon Hai extend gains on foreign buying
- Small helicopter crashes in downtown Honolulu
- Bomb blasts rock city in Thailand's restive south
- Bangladesh garment disaster death toll nears 900
- SKorea's central bank cuts key rate to 2.5 percent
- First lady named `ideal mother'
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- NAB reports net profit up 23 percent in first half
- NBA Playoff Capsules
- Japan horror film director to visit Taiwan
- NHL Playoff Capsules
- Huawei founder conducts first ever media interview
- Beale in trouble again, Lions prospects in doubt
- Bangladesh strife poses risk to credit rating
- Chinese director investigated for having 7 kids
- Asia stocks mixed after China inflation report
- Bangladesh factory collapse death toll at 912
- 10,000-plus women need further tests for breast cancer: BHP
- Taiwan shares close up 0.22%
- Pakistani prisoner dies in northern India hospital
- Bangladesh fire kills 8 as collapse toll hits 912
- 2 cruise passengers missing off Australian coast
- Oil near $96 per barrel amid supplies uptick
- Taiwan to see stronger economic growth in 2nd half of 2013: expert
- NHL Daily Playoff Glance
- Huawei founder gives first ever media interview
- Sony back in black on cheap yen, healthier sales
- Jihadi peril makes its way to Tunisia
- AL Capsules
- NL Capsules
- Court for ex-Marine accused in Philippines murders
- Sth Africa captain Smith to miss Champions Trophy
- Profit-taking erodes Pegatron gains, but outlook remains upbeat
- China police choke protest in unease over migrants
- Boston suspect's widow hires criminal lawyer
- IOC broadens India representatives in Olympic talk
- Suspect in Ohio kidnappings due in court Thursday
- 40 years on, fleeing Vietnamese take to seas again
- Chinese director investigated for having 7 kids
- Wearable robots getting lighter, more portable
- Chinese activist's brother says relatives harassed
- Greek finance minister: Economic recovery in sight
- Taipei job fair to offer high-paying positions
- Putin on Victory Day: Russia a security guarantor
- Man accused of raping 4-year-old Indian girl
- Democrats: No scandal in Benghazi deaths
- Graeme Smith to miss Champions Trophy
- Braves avenge loss by downing Reds
- Sony back in black on cheap yen, healthier sales
- Taiwan, EU to hold second procurement meeting in October
- Local bourse posts mild gains before 8,300 points
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Bangladesh Islamic politician sentenced to death
- Syrian warplanes pound rebel positions in north
- Bangladesh Islamic politician sentenced to death
- World stocks down after China inflation report
- Patriarch of fashion brand MIssoni dies in Italy
- China police choke protest in unease over migrants
- Taiwan to see stronger growth in 2nd half of 2013: expert (update)
- Taiwan's nurses earn average NT$41,878 per month: poll
- Taiwan's test tube babies exceed 4,000 per year
- Villa's Petrov retires following leukemia battle
- TransAsia Airways to launch flights to China's Zhangjiajie
- Indonesia anti-terror squad kills 7 militants
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Barca can clinch Spanish league title at Atletico
- Chinese activist's brother says he was beaten
- Top priority for new United manager: Wayne Rooney
- China investigates director alleged to have 7 kids
- Cabinet approves proposed hikes in tobacco tax, surcharge
- Obama to open middle-class jobs, opportunity tour
- China's April auto sales rise 13 percent
- Thomas Bach announces IOC presidential candidacy
- Le Clos, Van der Burgh, Schoeman in SAfrica team
- Taiwan should improve human rights for Chinese spouses: MAC
- Israel moving ahead with new settler housing
- Thomas Bach announces IOC presidential candidacy
- Ang Lee enthusiastic about TV project
- Interest rates fall sharply as Spain sells $6 bln
- Di Stefano's children want to stop his marriage
- 4 clubs still sweating on Bundesliga survival
- Cyprus keeps capital controls in place
- Director Ang Lee touts diligence as key to success
- Afghan president ready to let US have 9 bases
- Egypt tries 5 over torching of candidate's office
- AC Milan aiming to secure Champions League spot
- Patriarch of fashion brand Missoni dies in Italy
- 4 insurgents killed in Dagestan
- Sharapova beats Lisicki to reach Madrid quarters
- TSMC to spend US$1.5 billion on R&D in 2013
- Gunmen snatch former Pakistani PM's son at rally
- Ugandan general questions Museveni succession plan
- Drugmakers, health groups bring poor girls vaccine
- Kosovo: 1 month detention for suspected drug boss
- Nazi-themed opera canceled in Germany
- PSG looking to get over nerves in title race
- Syrian warplanes pound rebel positions in north
- Drugmakers, health groups bring poor girls vaccine
- Ex-UK police officer jailed over leaks to tabloid
- Bangladesh fire kills 8 as collapse toll hits 948
- 4 clubs still sweating on Bundesliga survival
- 3 actors find Tony nominations both happy and sad
- Police seize 450 kilos of smuggled Ketamine, arrest 3 suspects
- Taiwan plans to set age limit for medical cosmetology services
- Police confirms blast in Prague caused by gas leak
- Williams, Sharapova win to reach Madrid quarters
- Berlusconi to lead Italy protest over conviction
- Fannie Mae posts record $58.7B net income for Q1
- The Hollywood Reporter's best stories of the week
- Cyprus keeps capital controls in place
- Israel moving ahead with new settler housing
- Islamic cleric in Gaza, rejects Israel's existence
- US man arraigned on rape, kidnap charges
- US jobless aid applications fall to 5-year low
- Spain education sector hit by strike against cuts
- Chinese rider Ji withdraws from Giro with fever
- Afghan president says US wants to keep 9 bases
- Taiwan-made animated film released on Europe Day
- Lars Cleveman debuts at Met as Siegfried
- Nigeria military helicopter crashes in oil delta
- Fitzgerald's Hollywood ending followed sad death
- Bertolucci to head Venice Film Festival jury
- Ang Lee backs culture ministry's documentary subsidy plan
- US futures edge lower after extraordinary run
- Olympians to star at Diamond League opener
- Iraq rejects refuge for Turkey's Kurdish fighters
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwan seeks official cross-strait talks on culture
- Bangladesh fire kills 8 as collapse toll hits 950
- Philippines asked to probe Taiwanese fisherman's death
- US jobless aid claims fall to 5-1/2 year low
- Moyes to leave Everton; wants to join United
- Burkino Faso FM passes out in Turkey at briefing
- RBS names Van Saun CEO of US business Citizens
- Stocks waver in early trading on Wall Street
- Over 40 percent of Taiwanese support peace pact with China
- Israel to Russia: Don't give Syria S-300 missiles
- Deportivo president says match-fixing common
- Ang Lee enthusiastic about TV project (update)
- Taiwan capable in movie visual effects: Ang Lee
- US Senate committee takes up immigration bill
- Police: Dead Boston bombing suspect buried
- Capital gains tax looks set for change before revenues come in
- City looks to rescue season by winning FA Cup
- Cannes charity AIDS gala reveals headliners
- Boston cop: Never saw Russia warning about suspect
- Ex-star uses calligraphy to face new life after leaving jail
- Taiwan to maintain moderately loose monetary policy: central bank
- Pakistani dies after being beaten in Indian prison
- ICC moves to clarify vote amid fixing claims
- Macedonian authorities find missing Hungarians
- Kostadinova re-elected as Bulgarian Olympic chief
- Alonso optimistic he can close the gap on Vettel
- Stocks edge lower in early trading
- US wholesale stockpiles up 0.4 percent in March
- Lightning strike injures 39 at party in Germany
- Lightning strike injures 39 at party in Germany
- Lightning strike injures 39 at party in Germany
- Lightning strike injures 39 at party in Germany
- Lightning strike injures 39 at party in Germany
- Lightning strike injures 39 at party in Germany
- Review: 'Blood Dragon' a blast of pure '80s mayhem
- Review: 'Blood Dragon' a blast of pure '80s mayhem
- Review: 'Blood Dragon' a blast of pure '80s mayhem
- Review: 'Blood Dragon' a blast of pure '80s mayhem
- Review: 'Blood Dragon' a blast of pure '80s mayhem
- Review: 'Blood Dragon' a blast of pure '80s mayhem
- Review: 'Blood Dragon' a blast of pure '80s mayhem
- Review: 'Blood Dragon' a blast of pure '80s mayhem
- Review: 'Blood Dragon' a blast of pure '80s mayhem
- Review: 'Blood Dragon' a blast of pure '80s mayhem
- Review: 'Blood Dragon' a blast of pure '80s mayhem
- Review: 'Blood Dragon' a blast of pure '80s mayhem
- Lars Cleveman debuts at Met as Siegfried
- Lars Cleveman debuts at Met as Siegfried
- Lars Cleveman debuts at Met as Siegfried
- Lars Cleveman debuts at Met as Siegfried
- Lars Cleveman debuts at Met as Siegfried
- Lars Cleveman debuts at Met as Siegfried
- Cyprus keeps limits on money flows
- Cyprus keeps limits on money flows
- Cyprus keeps limits on money flows
- Cyprus keeps limits on money flows
- Cyprus keeps limits on money flows
- Cyprus keeps limits on money flows
- US general: review nuclear crew failings again
- US general: review nuclear crew failings again
- US general: review nuclear crew failings again
- US general: review nuclear crew failings again
- US general: review nuclear crew failings again
- US general: review nuclear crew failings again
- Moyes to leave Everton; wants to join United
- Moyes to leave Everton; wants to join United
- Moyes to leave Everton; wants to join United
- Moyes to leave Everton; wants to join United
- Moyes to leave Everton; wants to join United
- Moyes to leave Everton; wants to join United
- Moyes to leave Everton; wants to join United
- Moyes to leave Everton; wants to join United
- Lithuania lawmaker wanted for questions is missing
- Lithuania lawmaker wanted for questions is missing
- Lithuania lawmaker wanted for questions is missing
- Lithuania lawmaker wanted for questions is missing
- Lithuania lawmaker wanted for questions is missing
- Lithuania lawmaker wanted for questions is missing
- Police: Dead Boston bombing suspect buried
- Police: Dead Boston bombing suspect buried
- Police: Dead Boston bombing suspect buried
- Police: Dead Boston bombing suspect buried
- Police: Dead Boston bombing suspect buried
- Police: Dead Boston bombing suspect buried
- S&P cuts Egypt's credit ratings
- S&P cuts Egypt's credit ratings
- S&P cuts Egypt's credit ratings
- S&P cuts Egypt's credit ratings
- S&P cuts Egypt's credit ratings
- S&P cuts Egypt's credit ratings
- Oil below $96 per barrel on jobs, stronger dollar
- Oil below $96 per barrel on jobs, stronger dollar
- Oil below $96 per barrel on jobs, stronger dollar
- Oil below $96 per barrel on jobs, stronger dollar
- Gunmen snatch former Pakistani PM's son at rally
- Gunmen snatch former Pakistani PM's son at rally
- Gunmen snatch former Pakistani PM's son at rally
- Gunmen snatch former Pakistani PM's son at rally
- Gunmen snatch former Pakistani PM's son at rally
- Gunmen snatch former Pakistani PM's son at rally
- Gunmen snatch former Pakistani PM's son at rally
- Kerry: Russia sells missile defense to Syria
- Kerry: Russia sells missile defense to Syria
- Kerry: Russia sells missile defense to Syria
- Kerry: Russia sells missile defense to Syria
- Kerry: Russia sells missile defense to Syria
- Kerry: Russia sells missile defense to Syria
- Alonso optimistic he can close the gap on Vettel
- Alonso optimistic he can close the gap on Vettel
- Alonso optimistic he can close the gap on Vettel
- Alonso optimistic he can close the gap on Vettel
- Alonso optimistic he can close the gap on Vettel
- Alonso optimistic he can close the gap on Vettel
- Alonso optimistic he can close the gap on Vettel
- Boston chief wasn't told FBI got Tsarnaev warning
- Boston chief wasn't told FBI got Tsarnaev warning
- Boston chief wasn't told FBI got Tsarnaev warning
- Boston chief wasn't told FBI got Tsarnaev warning
- Boston chief wasn't told FBI got Tsarnaev warning
- Boston chief wasn't told FBI got Tsarnaev warning
- Cavendish wins 6th stage; Paolini keeps Giro lead
- Cavendish wins 6th stage; Paolini keeps Giro lead
- Cavendish wins 6th stage; Paolini keeps Giro lead
- Cavendish wins 6th stage; Paolini keeps Giro lead
- Cavendish wins 6th stage; Paolini keeps Giro lead
- Cavendish wins 6th stage; Paolini keeps Giro lead
- Cavendish wins 6th stage; Paolini keeps Giro lead
- Burkina Faso FM passes out in Turkey at briefing
- Burkina Faso FM passes out in Turkey at briefing
- Burkina Faso FM passes out in Turkey at briefing
- Burkina Faso FM passes out in Turkey at briefing
- Burkina Faso FM passes out in Turkey at briefing
- Burkina Faso FM passes out in Turkey at briefing
- US man arraigned on rape, kidnap charges
- US man arraigned on rape, kidnap charges
- US man arraigned on rape, kidnap charges
- US man arraigned on rape, kidnap charges
- US man arraigned on rape, kidnap charges
- US man arraigned on rape, kidnap charges
- Uruguay general gets 28 years in prisoner's murder
- Uruguay general gets 28 years in prisoner's murder
- Uruguay general gets 28 years in prisoner's murder
- Uruguay general gets 28 years in prisoner's murder
- David Moyes Fact Box
- Pakistan: 5 plunge to death from burning building
- Former Canadian mayor charged with fraud
- Burkina Faso FM passes out in Turkey at briefing
- Kerry says he'll answer questions on Benghazi
- Death toll in Nigeria police attack rises to 30
- Kerry: Russia sells missile defense to Syria
- Proposed UN resolution backs transition in Syria
- CITES fears for C. African Republic elephants
- Philippines apologizes over killing Taiwanese fisherman
- Taiwan military denies links to ex-generals visiting China
- MOE is mulling action in the face of the protests demanding pension reform for teaching staffs
- Le Meridien offers a fest and organic skin products from France for moms
- Security concerns remain over the trips made by Taiwan’s former high-ranking military officials to China
- Taiwan lawmakers push for power hike delay
- Group: 10,000 dissidents detained in Eritrea
- Rudisha to run at 1,000
- US kidnap suspect's daughter 'sorry' to victim
- United hires mini-Ferguson to create new dynasty
- Hedge fund manager to settle fraud case
- Taiwan condemns attack on fishing boat by Philippines
- Hezbollah chief: Syria to supply strategic weapons
- US man thought linked to heist gets 2 1/2 years
- Hackers stole $45 million in ATM card breach
- Retailers report solid gains for April
- Tesla Model S gets Consumer Reports' top score
- NKorea: Detained American smuggled in propaganda
- Market rally loses steam despite drop in US claims
- Ford shareholders reject stock proposal
- Stocks dip below record levels on Wall Street
- Thomas Bach announces IOC presidential candidacy
- Raikkonen focuses on title challenge, not future
- Federer loses to Nishikori at Madrid Open
- Flamengo signs Bolivia striker Marcelo Moreno
- Senators defeat border security provision
- Agricultural issues stalling Canada-EU trade deal
- Nuclear protesters seek release before sentencing
- Petitioners ask marathon to let them finish in '14
- Q&A: Fantasia puts drama behind her, talks music
- Kerry hopes Russia won't sell missiles to Syria
- Top IOA officials to boycott crucial IOC meeting
- Schalke midfielder Julian Draxler extends contract
- Music Review: She & Him win again with 'Volume 3'
- Save the Children, drug co. GSK in new partnership
- Zimbabwe lawmakers approve new draft constitution
- Castro opens with a 63 in Players debut
- Pistol Annies believe it's time to 'Annie Up'
- Death toll in Nigeria police attack rises to 30
- Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic sign economic deal
- Former Canadian mayor arrested
- Proposed UN resolution backs transition in Syria
- King, Messiah: New baby names suggest high hopes
- Hezbollah: Syria to supply weapons to militia
- Venezuelan politics get personal, divide families
- Former Haitian president criticizes current leader
- Slovenia announces anti-bailout measures
- IMF says Egypt's economy deteriorating
- NKorea: Detained American smuggled in propaganda
- Bach cites ethics issue with Havelange stadium
- Russia shocked by France at ice hockey worlds
- Brazil state launches crack rehabilitation program
- American stabbed outside US Embassy in Cairo
- Country music on air in New York City
- Russia shocked by France at ice hockey worlds
- Divorce docs: Changes worried metal singer's wife
- Convicted nuclear protesters must stay in jail
- Shanghai: 5 freebies from Bund to art districts
- Top priority for David Moyes: Wayne Rooney
- Hezbollah: Syria to supply weapons to militia
- Kris Kross rapper's funeral held in Atlanta
- Dish chair dares Softbank to raise bid for Sprint
- Record profit signals healthier Fannie Mae
- Social media raises concern about Disney trademark
- Brothers of Ohio kidnapping suspect are released
- Yemen's leader warns of al-Qaida expansion
- Death toll in Mexico gas explosion rises to 24
- UK budget airline to test ash cloud detector
- Stocks hold at record levels on Wall Street
- Dominica man charged in US college student's death
- Perez says he's cleared the air with Button
- Trial set for Irish nanny in US baby's death
- Bach cites ethics issue with Havelange Stadium
- Las Vegas Sands case nears end after 9 years
- Man United hires Moyes to replace Ferguson
- Kris Kross rapper's funeral held in US
- Iran says it has built new drone
- Northern Ireland hopes to tear down 'peace lines'
- Patriarch of fashion brand Missoni dies in Italy
- Convicted US nuclear protesters must stay in jail
- Everton begins search for manager to replace Moyes
- US man silent in hearing on rape, kidnap charges
- US teams with Australia, UK, to expose tax cheats
- Kuwait launches sports clubs for women
- Sister of boy killed in Boston bombing has surgery
- Brazil state launches crack rehabilitation program
- Metal singer charged with soliciting wife's murder
- Chess world champion Anand draws against Carlsen
- Rios Montt denies he ordered genocide
- Northern Ireland hopes to tear down 'peace lines'
- Immigration bill survives early test in Senate
- Prince Harry opens weeklong US visit
- Makeup artist describes Jackson's artistry, pain
- Stocks slip below record levels; Dow holds 15,000
- US man attacked by alligator while fleeing police
- YouTube launches pay channels with campy flicks
- Roth says 'Aftershock' new business model for film
- Karzai says US can have 9 Afghan bases after 2014
- Kerry says he'll answer questions on Benghazi
- 'Sugar Man' Rodriguez gets honorary degree
- Prosecutor may seek execution in US captive case
- Miami International Airport concourse evacuated
- Tunisian man charged in NY in terror cell plot
- Lawmakers, White House discuss sexual assault
- Tickets on sale for Statue of Liberty's reopening
- Coalition on immigration bill clears first tests
- Abduction, attacks mar run-up to Pakistan election
- Makeup artist describes Jackson's pain, artistry
- Man attacks police in northern Mexico, 5 wounded
- Stocks pull back from record levels on Wall Street
- Boston chief: Wasn't told FBI got Tsarnaev warning
- Venezuela: US officials get access to American
- Venezuela inflation nears 30 percent
- Kris Kross rapper remembered at Atlanta funeral
- Priceline and Kayak expect to close merger May 21
- Church of Scotland report angers Jewish community
- Singh's suit draws little public reaction at TPC
- NYC weighs allowing many immigrants to vote
- Police: 3 captive US women were raped, starved
- Chess world champion Anand draws against Carlsen
- Swedish America's Cup boat capsizes, 1 sailor hurt
- Gold, silver edge lower; grain prices rise sharply
- Former Haitian president jabs current leader
- Sailor dies when America's Cup boat capsizes
- Tunisian man charged in NY in terror cell plot
- Puerto Rico opens coffee tasting laboratory
- US racetrack owner guilty of laundering drug money
- Russia shocked by France at ice hockey worlds,
- Coalition on US immigration bill clears 1st tests
- Guam attorney general: $7M needed for budget
- Yemen's leader warns of al-Qaida expansion
- Michelle Obama honors military mothers at tea
- Rios Montt denies he ordered genocide
- Pfizer executive faces porn charges in Puerto Rico
- Sailor dies when America's Cup boat capsizes
- US kidnap suspect's ex-relatives describe abuse
- American Airlines settles safety claims for $24.9M
- Later, Dawg: Randy Jackson leaving 'American Idol'
- British sailor dies when America's Cup boat upends
- Ronaldinho boosts chances of making Confed Cup
- Puerto Rico cuts water service to town amid debt
- Some of world's biggest bank heists in history
- S Korean leader talks trade, tourism in California
- Metal singer charged with soliciting wife's murder
- Tunisian man denies NY terror cell plot claims
- Ex-Haitian leader criticizes gov't over poverty
- UK committee backs Heathrow airport expansion
- Prince Harry opens weeklong US visit
- Obama offers upbeat view of US economy
- NASA: Space station power system radiator leaking
- 2 Jamaica constables arrested in underage sex case
- Review: 'Aftershock' fun but by-the-numbers horror
- US: Hackers stole $45 million in bank card breach
- US smokejumpers skydive into illegal pot garden
- American Airlines settles safety claims for $24.9M
- Racetrack owner guilty of laundering drug money
- 'Ring of fire' eclipse crosses Australia, Pacific
- 'Ring of fire' eclipse crosses Australia, Pacific
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Korean pop sensation cracks jokes at Harvard
- Review: 'Bunty Berman Presents' a Bollywood spoof
- AEG, IMX and Odebrecht to run new Maracana
- Mexico's abusive well-heeled get comeuppance
- Wrestling tackles politics to return to Olympics
- Makeup artist says Jackson was pushed to rehearse
- Texas man's mission: Honoring WWII Monuments Men
- 2 cruise passengers fall overboard off Australia
- Scott will have to wait for Masters introduction
- Taiwan shares open marginally lower
- Lokomotiv moves on from crash in Amish country
- Dollar rises above 100 yen for 1st time in 4 years
- Dollar rises above 100 yen for 1st time in 4 years
- NHL Playoff Capsules
- 4 pit bulls blamed for US jogger's death
- Ex-dictator denies he ordered Guatemala genocide
- Mexico's abusive well-heeled get rare comeuppance
- Police: Ohio captive suffered 5 miscarriages
- U.S. dollar down marginally in early Taipei trading
- Feds in NYC: Hackers stole $45M in ATM card breach
- Taiwan demands Philippines probe fisherman's death
- British sailor dies when America's Cup boat upends
- Friday, May 17
- China, India gloss over border incident at meeting
- Taiwan-Germany tax pact helps boost direct investment
- Right at Home: placemats with panache
- North Korea calls US-South Korea summit war prep
- Dollar rises above 100 yen for 1st time in 4 years
- Ask a Designer: style in a small outdoor space
- New blooms, veggies and more debuting for 2013
- Japan Nikkei jumps as dollar passes 100-yen mark
- Review: 2 J.M. Barrie comedies smart, breezy
- Shares of Innolux lower despite Q1 results
- Economic Daily News: Prompt decision needed on stock gains tax
- Taiwan summons Philippine envoy over death of fisherman
- 6,000 Marshall Islanders face acute water shortage
- Surgeon: Stonewall Jackson death likely pneumonia
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Bangladesh factory collapse death toll hits 1,034
- Vigorous trading in New Zealand power company IPO
- Hong Kong seen as model for Taiwan in developing yuan businesses
- Air India to resume flying Dreamliners soon
- Philippine envoy apologizes to family of dead Taiwanese fisherman
- Philippines mulls pullout of Syria peacekeepers
- Germany: Chancellor Merkel on visit to Afghanistan
- Oil falls below $96 per barrel as dollar rises
- Japan's Nikkei jumps as dollar passes 100-yen mark
- In notebook marketing shift, more smaller models to hit market
- Taiwan shares close down 0.06%
- 1969 Hendrix telegram: Can Paul come to play?
- AP PHOTOS: Creepy ghost town comes up for air
- Palestinians chose a new president _ on reality TV
- President demands punishment of Philippine gunman, compensation
- Few world industrial disasters have killed 1,000
- McCann powers Braves to win over Giants
- Nissan profit up 46 pct on strong sales, weak yen
- Bangladesh factory collapse death toll hits 1,038
- Taiwan demands Philippines probe fisherman's death
- Again seeking office, Marcos ensures dynasty lives
- Cruise company: Couple's fall likely no accident
- German exports 0.5 percent higher in March
- NKorea calls US-SKorea summit prelude to war
- Local bourse adopts consolidation mode
- Germany: Chancellor Merkel on visit to Afghanistan
- Panasonic reports big loss but forecasts profit
- ArcelorMittal affirms 2013 targets despite Q1 loss
- Nissan profit up 46 pct on strong sales, weak yen
- Crowds swoon, but Prince Harry is all business
- Taiwanese boats operate in expanded fishing grounds near Diaoyutais
- Taiwan's LCD TV output in Q2 forecast to grow over 10%
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Serbia's wealthiest man, 10 others indicted
- SKorea leader sacks spokesman amid abuse claims
- More than just a mother, now she's your 'friend'
- Cruise giant to set sail from Keelung
- Israel police guard women praying at Jewish site
- G-7 to discuss ways to 'nurture recovery'
- Tokyo 2020 bid chief Takeda emphasizes safety
- Retired Taiwanese military officers visit China
- IAG, parent of BA, loses 630 million euros in 1Q
- Lawmakers urge government to take tough stance against Philippines
- Philippines asked to take responsibility for fisherman's death
- Chiefs edge Force 22-21 in Super Rugby
- London Zoo seeks female mate for near-extinct fish
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Taiwanese firms push into Chinese cancer drug market
- Lawyer: Abu Qatada's conditions to leave UK
- Tokyo 2020 bid chief Takeda emphasizes safety
- Police say rebels killed officer in Indian Kashmir
- Ferrari duo fastest in first Spanish GP practice
- Local firms get orders for US$31 million at U.S. hardware show
- Germany says US President Obama to visit in June
- Philippines suspends 11 officers involved in fatal shooting
- Search ends for 2 Australian cruise passengers
- Celebrity panda at center of Thai-China deal
- Kirsten decides not to continue with South Africa
- HK economy stagnates in 1Q on global weakness
- Bangladesh workers say survivor in factory rubble
- Liberia journalists protest with black front pages
- Body parts from surgery found buried in Poland
- TSMC April sales hit new high
- Lionel Messi biopic being developed ahead of WCup
- Bangladesh workers find survivor in factory rubble
- China's united front moves pose new challenges for Taiwan: analyst
- Sea search ends for 2 Australian cruise passengers
- HK economy struggles in 1Q on global weakness
- Japan's Nikkei gains as dollar tops 100-yen
- NKorea nuke arsenal seen as matter of when, not if
- Super 15: Reds beat Sharks after strong 1st half
- Serena Williams squeaks into Madrid semifinals
- Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood rallies against Israel
- Pescante endorses IOC presidential candidate Bach
- Yen forecast to depreciate to 102 against greenback this year
- India's industrial production picks up in March
- The National Aquarium in Washington to close
- Futures rise, setting up solid gains for the week
- Hong Kong seen as model for Taiwan in developing yuan business (update)
- Review: Min's life explored in new memoir
- 3-story building collapses in Libya, kills 5
- Taiwan claims jurisdiction in case of fisherman's death
- Philippines suspends 11 officers over Taiwanese fisherman's death
- Moody's downgrades U.K.'s Co-operative bank
- IOC President Rogge pays tribute to Simpson
- IMF says monetary easing could drive asset bubble
- C. African Republic child soldier killed by mob
- Sea search ends for 2 Australian cruise passengers
- Afghan governor says he escaped assassination
- Spire permanently installed on NYC tower
- AP PHOTOS: Eerie ghost town comes up for air
- Taiwanese fishing boat provoked shooting: Philippines
- Northern Ireland reserves jail space for G-8 riots
- Oil drops below $95 a barrel as dollar rises
- Nations agree to new chemical ban, export controls
- Alex Ferguson prepares for Old Trafford farewell
- UK withdrawing some staff from embassy in Libya
- Germany says Obama to visit Berlin in June
- Suicide bombers launch attacks in 2 Mali towns
- Philippines investigating shooting of Taiwanese fishing boat
- Malaysian police crack fraud ring, arrest 55 Taiwanese
- SKorea spokesman fired over 'disgraceful incident'
- 2 popes praying: Egyptian Copt and Pope Francis
- Yen forecast to fall to 102 against greenback this year (update)
- Frequent foreign visitors allowed to use airport e-Gates
- Shot fisherman known for giant squid catch
- Bali most popular tourist site among Taiwan's singles: Yahoo!
- Jupp Heynckes won't coach in Bundesliga again
- Officials: Bomb kills 3 Sunni worshippers in Iraq
- Investors challenge Dell takeover plan
- Wigan aims to pull off shock FA Cup final victory
- Seeking re-election, Imelda extends Marcos dynasty
- Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood rallies against Israel
- Serb nationalists reject deal with Kosovo
- Bernanke says Fed increasing financial monitoring
- Movies help explain life: Ang Lee
- Vettel beats Alonso in 2nd Spanish GP practice
- Stocks waver in early trading on Wall Street
- Suicide bombers launch attacks in 2 Mali towns
- Bangladesh collapse survivor rescued after 17 days
- Movies help explain life: Ang Lee (update)
- C. African Republic child soldier killed by mob
- Kirsten decides not to continue with South Africa
- AP PHOTOS: Woman freed from collapse in Bangladesh
- Newspaper strike hits flamboyant Nigeria publisher
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwan will not join race to bottom
- Prince Harry pays tribute to US war dead
- Q&A: Aretha Franklin talks biopic, Gospelfest
- Newspaper strike hits flamboyant Nigeria publisher
- Hall and Jagger play model mom and daughter
- WWF: 26 elephants killed in C. African Republic
- WWF: 26 elephants killed in C. African Republic
- WWF: 26 elephants killed in C. African Republic
- WWF: 26 elephants killed in C. African Republic
- WWF: 26 elephants killed in C. African Republic
- WWF: 26 elephants killed in C. African Republic
- Stocks inch higher in early trading
- Stocks inch higher in early trading
- Stocks inch higher in early trading
- Stocks inch higher in early trading
- Stocks inch higher in early trading
- Stocks inch higher in early trading
- Depreciation of Taiwan dollar urged amid falling yen
- Q&A: Aretha Franklin talks biopic, Gospelfest
- Q&A: Aretha Franklin talks biopic, Gospelfest
- Q&A: Aretha Franklin talks biopic, Gospelfest
- Q&A: Aretha Franklin talks biopic, Gospelfest
- Q&A: Aretha Franklin talks biopic, Gospelfest
- Q&A: Aretha Franklin talks biopic, Gospelfest
- Rare coins worth millions displayed in New Orleans
- Rare coins worth millions displayed in New Orleans
- Rare coins worth millions displayed in New Orleans
- Rare coins worth millions displayed in New Orleans
- Rare coins worth millions displayed in New Orleans
- Rare coins worth millions displayed in New Orleans
- Greek policeman allegedly tries to attack lawmaker
- Greek policeman allegedly tries to attack lawmaker
- Greek policeman allegedly tries to attack lawmaker
- Greek policeman allegedly tries to attack lawmaker
- Greek policeman allegedly tries to attack lawmaker
- Greek policeman allegedly tries to attack lawmaker
- Greek policeman allegedly tries to attack lawmaker
- Greek policeman allegedly tries to attack lawmaker
- Greek policeman allegedly tries to attack lawmaker
- Greek policeman allegedly tries to attack lawmaker
- Greek policeman allegedly tries to attack lawmaker
- Greek policeman allegedly tries to attack lawmaker
- NKorea nuke arsenal seen as matter of when, not if
- NKorea nuke arsenal seen as matter of when, not if
- NKorea nuke arsenal seen as matter of when, not if
- NKorea nuke arsenal seen as matter of when, not if
- Global network of hackers steals $45M from ATMs
- Global network of hackers steals $45M from ATMs
- Global network of hackers steals $45M from ATMs
- Global network of hackers steals $45M from ATMs
- Global network of hackers steals $45M from ATMs
- Global network of hackers steals $45M from ATMs
- Global network of hackers steals $45M from ATMs
- Global network of hackers steals $45M from ATMs
- Global network of hackers steals $45M from ATMs
- Global network of hackers steals $45M from ATMs
- Global network of hackers steals $45M from ATMs
- Global network of hackers steals $45M from ATMs
- Countries where ATMs were plundered in theft ring
- Countries where ATMs were plundered in theft ring
- Countries where ATMs were plundered in theft ring
- Countries where ATMs were plundered in theft ring
- Countries where ATMs were plundered in theft ring
- Countries where ATMs were plundered in theft ring
- Few world industrial disasters have killed 1,000
- Few world industrial disasters have killed 1,000
- Few world industrial disasters have killed 1,000
- Few world industrial disasters have killed 1,000
- Few world industrial disasters have killed 1,000
- Few world industrial disasters have killed 1,000
- Few world industrial disasters have killed 1,000
- Hansen wins Giro stage; Wiggins struggles
- Hansen wins Giro stage; Wiggins struggles
- Hansen wins Giro stage; Wiggins struggles
- Hansen wins Giro stage; Wiggins struggles
- Hansen wins Giro stage; Wiggins struggles
- Hansen wins Giro stage; Wiggins struggles
- Hansen wins Giro stage; Wiggins struggles
- Turkey increases security for Orthodox Patriarch
- Turkey increases security for Orthodox Patriarch
- Turkey increases security for Orthodox Patriarch
- Turkey increases security for Orthodox Patriarch
- Turkey increases security for Orthodox Patriarch
- Turkey increases security for Orthodox Patriarch
- Oil below $94 on rising dollar, OPEC production
- Oil below $94 on rising dollar, OPEC production
- Oil below $94 on rising dollar, OPEC production
- Oil below $94 on rising dollar, OPEC production
- Oil below $94 on rising dollar, OPEC production
- Oil below $94 on rising dollar, OPEC production
- Oil below $94 on rising dollar, OPEC production
- Oil below $94 on rising dollar, OPEC production
- Oil below $94 on rising dollar, OPEC production
- Oil below $94 on rising dollar, OPEC production
- Oil below $94 on rising dollar, OPEC production
- Oil below $94 on rising dollar, OPEC production
- UCI appealing Spanish ruling to destroy blood bags
- Death toll in Pakistan building fire rises to 22
- FBI: No human remains among Cleveland evidence
- Russia's foreign min defends arms sales to Syria
- Texas launches criminal probe into plant explosion
- Post-attack, top reporter worries his cover blown
- Uncle: Marathon bombing suspect buried in Virginia
- Hansen wins Giro stage; Wiggins struggles
- Taiwan President does not rule out sanctions against Philippines
- Taipower should pay for Orchid Island health checks: Control Yuan
- Marubeni blames Taiwan for airport MRT delay
- Yen in focus as G-7 discusses nurturing recovery
- Nadal rallies to beat Ferrer in 3 sets in Madrid
- Prince Harry salutes war dead at Arlington
- US stocks are mostly flat in midday trading
- Uncle: Marathon bombing suspect buried in Virginia
- UN rights chief alarmed over Syrian troop buildup
- Official: Kidnap suspect is father of captive girl
- US State Dept asked to change Libya talking points
- Cameron promises British security help for Sochi
- German court rejects bias claim in neo-Nazi trial
- Telecom Italia fined by Italy's antitrust agency
- Rudisha cruises in 800 at Doha Diamond League meet
- NHL confident on league players going to Sochi
- Jada Pinkett Smith candid on family, projects
- Spire permanently installed on NYC tower
- Colorados regain control of Paraguay's Congress
- Grandson of Malcolm X dies in Mexico
- US kidnapping victim grateful for support
- Cuban spy officially stripped of US citizenship
- Woman rescued after 17 days in Bangladesh rubble
- Indian railway minister resigns in bribery scandal
- Mayweather-Guerrero fight draws 1 million PPV
- US high school choir will back Rolling Stones
- Iran recalls its ambassador in Cyprus
- Police ban Brazilian vuvuzela from stadium
- Jury hears final arguments in Las Vegas Sands case
- Adult Swim plans a cartoon show to star Mike Tyson
- Muslim, Christian groups clash in US libel suit
- NASA mulls spacewalk to fix space station leak
- NHL confident players will go to Sochi Olympics
- Cyprus exempts capital controls on 4 foreign banks
- 2 Indian ministers resign in latest gov't scandals
- State Dep't sought to change Libya talking points
- Boston bomb suspect buried in Virginia cemetery
- Garcia goes 1 up on Tiger at Players Championship
- Libya activists protest militias, Islamists
- US Treasury reports $113B surplus in April
- Plans set for cartoon show to star Mike Tyson
- Rival proposals to sanction Syria al-Nusra rebels
- Puerto Rico mulls idea to charge for plastic bags
- 200 sickened after dining at Vegas restaurant
- Misery for McLaren after frustrating practice day
- US woman hit cop to go to jail to quit smoking
- CAS allows wrestling body meeting in Moscow
- Russia says it will keep selling missiles to Syria
- Medic who responded to Texas blast arrested
- Facebook plaintiff seeks halt to criminal case
- Boston bomb suspect quietly buried in Virginia
- Guam sex trafficking case delayed amid appeals
- Austria beats 2012 finalist Slovakia, Czechs win
- Kenyan protester's lonely campaign gets a hearing
- Spacewalk possible to fix space station's leak
- America's Cup yacht nosedived, broke into pieces
- US stocks are mostly flat in afternoon trading
- Hundreds register for Iran's presidential race
- Judge: No auction yet of Kobe Bryant's stuff
- Egyptian man disguised as woman is harassed
- Nadal rallies past Ferrer; Serena wins in Madrid
- Slayer: Guitarist Hanneman died of cirrhosis
- Hurricanes subdue Cheetahs for bonus-point win
- Actavis, Warner Chilcott discussing combination
- Prominent youth activist detained in Egypt
- Grandson of Malcolm X dies in Mexico
- Texas launches criminal probe into plant explosion
- Nations agree to new chemical ban, export controls
- Greenhouse gas milestone: CO2 levels set record
- Pakistan set for historic, unpredictable election
- Doha Grand Prix Results
- Key events in Pakistan's political history
- Letter suggests location of Kilmer's poem 'Trees'
- Major players in Pakistan's May 11 election
- A look at the major issues ahead of Pakistani vote
- Grandson of Malcolm X dies after Mexico bar clash
- Key facts about the May 11 Pakistani election
- Leo and Tobey, finally together in 'Gatsby'
- Muslim, Christian groups clash in NY libel suit
- Relatives: Ohio kidnapping suspect was 'monster'
- Alleged Brazilian torturer speaks to commission
- Boston bomb suspect's quiet burial faces scrutiny
- Actavis, Warner Chilcott discussing combination
- Russia loses for 2nd time in 2 days at worlds
- Oil down slightly on rising dollar, OPEC output
- Paramedic who responded to Texas blast arrested
- Simpson pursued sailing dream after safety warning
- Bloomberg bars reporters from client log-in data
- Stocks rise for a third week in a row
- Spacewalk planned to fix space station leak
- Lille beats Reims 3-0 in French league
- Amnesty calls for release of Egyptian Christian
- Gold, silver fall as US dollar appreciates
- Argentina tries to expropriate newsprint supplier
- Death toll now at 8 in Italy port crash; 1 missing
- Greenhouse gas level highest in 2 million years
- Officials: US forces on alert in response to Libya
- Bloodless bank heist impressed cybercrime experts
- Mali says voter cards for July poll ready soon
- Facebook plaintiff seeks halt to criminal case
- Diplomats learn about new aid panel in Haiti
- Relatives: US kidnap suspect had violent streak
- Israel police guard women praying at Jewish site
- U.S stocks rise for third week in a row
- White House dismisses Benghazi criticism
- Case of missing US convicted killer ends in Greece
- Zaragoza draws 0-0 at 9-man Levante in Spain
- Government sells 58.4 million shares of GM stock
- 'Sesame Street' gets new Hispanic character
- Libya activists protest militias, Islamists
- Blind girl pole vaulter 1 of best in Texas
- Israeli police guard women praying at Jewish site
- Sentencing set in US plot to behead terror witness
- US sells 58.4 million shares of GM stock this year
- Isla Fisher packs one-two summer-movie punch
- Real Madrid to play Olympiakos in Euroleague final
- 2 US men aboard boat rescued off Dominican coast
- Argentina tries to expropriate newsprint supplier
- Cardinal skipping graduation over Irish PM's views
- Man describes alligator attack after fleeing cops
- Pakistan expels NY Times reporter before elections
- Icy Arctic rising as economic, security hot spot
- OJ to get Vegas court hearing on bid for new trial
- State Dept. sought to change Libya talking points
- Ex-dictator convicted of genocide in Guatemala
- Cardinal skipping graduation over Irish PM's views
- Developments in Guatemala trial of Rios Montt
- Libyan militiamen attack anti-Islamist protesters
- Case of missing convicted US killer ends in Greece
- Tomic out of Italian Open; father due in court
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Bojangles' Southern 500 Lineup
- US tax agency targeted conservative groups in 2012
- Rios Montt: From army to dictatorship to courtroom
- FIFA 'reevaluating' Brazilian version of vuvuzela
- AP PHOTOS: One World Trade Center reaches its apex
- New York's tallest tower reaches symbolic height
- Grandson of Malcolm X killed in Mexico City
- Ex-dictator convicted of genocide in Guatemala
- Saturday, May 18
- Jury begins deliberation in Las Vegas casino case
- DNA shows US kidnapping suspect fathered girl
- Anti-militias protesters attacked in Libya
- Kurt Busch turns record lap at Darlington
- Judge blocks privatization of Maracana
- Prince Harry meets Olympians, UK execs in US visit
- Media-savvy paramedic facing explosives charges
- NASCAR Nationwide-VFW Sport Clips Help a Hero 200 Results
- Paramedic vocal after Texas blast facing charges
- Man sentenced in US plot to behead terror witness
- Sagan among strong Tour of California field
- Prince Harry works the room at Colorado reception
- ICC asked to investigate alleged Venezuela abuse
- Judge: No auction yet of Kobe Bryant's stuff
- ABC plans 'Once Upon a Time' spinoff next season
- NBC bringing back 'Ironside,' renewing 'Community'
- Finding woman alive lifts Bangladesh rescuers
- Man sentenced in US plot against terror witness
- Polls open in Pakistan's unpredictable election
- Pakistanis head to polls in unpredictable election
- NHL Daily Playoff Glance
- NHL Playoff Capsules
- Sacked SKorea spokesman denies abuse allegations
- Taiwan task force to investigate fisherman's shooting
- Bomb in Pakistan kills 2 on election day
- NBA Daily Playoff Glance
- 2 Russian trekkers missing in Nepal mountains
- Ex-dictator convicted of genocide in Guatemala
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- NL Capsules
- Pakistanis go to polls as 9 killed in bombings
- NBA Playoff Capsules
- Hon Hai April sales boosted by consumer electronics demand
- Chinese rehabilitate fathers in forgotten war
- Giants finally master Hudson, Braves to win 8-2
- Pakistanis go to polls as 10 killed in bombings
- Brownlee wins Yokohama triathlon world series meet
- Finding woman alive lifts Bangladesh rescuers
- Taiwan mulling sanctions against Philippines over shooting: Ma
- GOP ready to push Benghazi case into 2014, beyond
- More than 100 women honored ahead of Mother's Day
- Keller gets 2-year deal to stay as Schalke coach
- Brownlee wins Yokohama triathlon world series race
- Philippine boat likely fired heavy guns: prosecutor
- DRAM supply shortage likely to last until year-end: Inotera
- Swann, Bresnan back in England squad to play Kiwis
- Iran politicians register for presidential race
- Profits of financial holding firms drop nearly 30% in April
- Domingo to coach Proteas after Champions Trophy
- Pakistanis go to polls as 16 killed in attacks
- Blues beat Rebels 36-32 in Super Rugby
- Top US, Afghan diplomats meet on security pact
- Mubarak retrial in Egypt to include new evidence
- Syrian rebels cut major desert road
- Egypt prosecutor frees prominent youth activist
- Saudi king replaces air force commander
- Austria: couple killed crossing highway on foot
- DNA test shows Ohio kidnap suspect fathered girl
- Bomb kills Afghan intelligence officer
- Lucasfilm: New 'Star Wars' movie to be shot in UK
- Massa sets fastest time in final practice in Spain
- Acer, Asustek upbeat about Windows 8 market reception
- Suicide tanker truck kills 3 people in Iraq
- China Times: Take tough stance against Philippines
- Stars promote Taiwan tourism to fans
- Several hurt in blasts near Turkish-Syrian border
- Serena Williams beats Errani to reach Madrid final
- More than 100 women honored ahead of Mother's Day (update)
- Barcelona's Valdes, Abidal out of Atletico match
- Waratahs score late try to beat Stormers
- 11 Afghan landmine clearers abducted
- Man kills Milan passerby with pickaxe, 5 wounded
- Philippine envoy apologizes to dead fisherman's family
- New suspicious French case of SARS-related virus
- Sendai stops Omiya's unbeaten run with 2-1 win
- 4 killed in blasts near Turkish-Syrian border
- Taipei suspends city exchanges with the Philippines
- Barclays cuts target price on Compal shares
- U.S. sanctions Taiwan firm, man for N. Korea arms trade
- Syrian rebels, government fight over key highways
- Myanmar issues cyclone warning
- Hon Hai refuses to respond to media report of failed deal with Sharp
- 13 killed in blasts near Turkish-Syrian border
- Serena Williams to play Sharapova in Madrid final
- 18 killed in blasts near Turkish-Syrian border
- Coast guard personnel demonstrate capability in drill
- Myanmar issues cyclone warning
- G-7 commits to shoring up global growth
- US beats France 4-2 at ice hockey worlds
- Attacked Taiwanese fishing boat was operating legally: experts
- Pakistanis go to polls as 20 killed in attacks
- Lampard breaks Chelsea goal record with brace
- Puerto Rico to end inmate transfer program with US
- For Cleveland women, ordeal of recovery begins now
- Death toll in Bangladesh collapse soars past 1,100
- Rosberg takes pole for Spanish GP; Hamilton 2nd
- Lampard breaks Chelsea scoring record in Villa win
- Depreciation of Taiwan dollar needs overall consideration: premier
- Iran's Rafsanjani registers for presidential race
- Talk of the Day -- Philippine shooting sparks public outrage
- Taiwan pianist wins duo voice-piano competition in Bulgaria
- Pakistanis go to polls as 22 killed in attacks
- Report: 40 dead in Turkey car bombings near Syria
- G-7 commits to shoring up global growth
- Spacewalking astronauts hunt for big station leak
- Myanmar issues cyclone warning
- Myanmar issues cyclone warning
- Myanmar issues cyclone warning
- Myanmar issues cyclone warning
- Myanmar issues cyclone warning
- Myanmar issues cyclone warning
- Myanmar issues cyclone warning
- Video of boat shooting won't be published for time being
- Lampard breaks Chelsea scoring record in Villa win
- Lampard breaks Chelsea scoring record in Villa win
- Lampard breaks Chelsea scoring record in Villa win
- Lampard breaks Chelsea scoring record in Villa win
- Lampard breaks Chelsea scoring record in Villa win
- Lampard breaks Chelsea scoring record in Villa win
- Lampard breaks Chelsea scoring record in Villa win
- Lampard breaks Chelsea scoring record in Villa win
- Mubarak retrial in Egypt to include new evidence
- Mubarak retrial in Egypt to include new evidence
- Mubarak retrial in Egypt to include new evidence
- Mubarak retrial in Egypt to include new evidence
- Mubarak retrial in Egypt to include new evidence
- Mubarak retrial in Egypt to include new evidence
- CEPD head confident of 3 percent growth this year
- 40 dead in Turkey car bombings near Syria
- 40 dead in Turkey car bombings near Syria
- 40 dead in Turkey car bombings near Syria
- 40 dead in Turkey car bombings near Syria
- 40 dead in Turkey car bombings near Syria
- 40 dead in Turkey car bombings near Syria
- DNA test shows Ohio kidnap suspect fathered girl
- DNA test shows Ohio kidnap suspect fathered girl
- DNA test shows Ohio kidnap suspect fathered girl
- DNA test shows Ohio kidnap suspect fathered girl
- DNA test shows Ohio kidnap suspect fathered girl
- DNA test shows Ohio kidnap suspect fathered girl
- Mubarak retrial in Egypt to include new evidence
- Mubarak retrial in Egypt to include new evidence
- Mubarak retrial in Egypt to include new evidence
- Mubarak retrial in Egypt to include new evidence
- Mubarak retrial in Egypt to include new evidence
- Mubarak retrial in Egypt to include new evidence
- Immigrant in Italy kills 1 in pickaxe rampage
- Immigrant in Italy kills 1 in pickaxe rampage
- Immigrant in Italy kills 1 in pickaxe rampage
- Immigrant in Italy kills 1 in pickaxe rampage
- Immigrant in Italy kills 1 in pickaxe rampage
- Immigrant in Italy kills 1 in pickaxe rampage
- Spacewalking astronauts hunt for big station leak
- Spacewalking astronauts hunt for big station leak
- Spacewalking astronauts hunt for big station leak
- Spacewalking astronauts hunt for big station leak
- Spacewalking astronauts hunt for big station leak
- Spacewalking astronauts hunt for big station leak
- Rosberg won't forget Bahrain as he starts in pole
- Rosberg won't forget Bahrain as he starts in pole
- Rosberg won't forget Bahrain as he starts in pole
- Rosberg won't forget Bahrain as he starts in pole
- Rosberg won't forget Bahrain as he starts in pole
- Rosberg won't forget Bahrain as he starts in pole
- Rosberg won't forget Bahrain as he starts in pole
- Tanzanian troops arrive in Goma
- Tanzanian troops arrive in Goma
- Tanzanian troops arrive in Goma
- Tanzanian troops arrive in Goma
- Tanzanian troops arrive in Goma
- Tanzanian troops arrive in Goma
- G7 says Japan playing by currency rules
- Dowsett wins Giro time trial, Nibali takes lead
- World grapples with rise in cyber crime
- Bayern beats Augsburg, Bremen safe in Bundesliga
- World grapples with rise in cyber crime
- West Ham manager Sam Allardyce signs new deal
- Prince Harry in Colorado for wounded vet games
- Pakistanis go to polls as 24 killed in attacks
- Spacewalking astronauts hope new pump stops leak
- Legion priest leaves priesthood to care for son
- OJ Simpson heads to court to fight for freedom
- Gabon: Thousands march against ritual killings
- De Villota returns to F1 paddock for first time
- Pro-Berlusconi rally in Italy draws cheers, jeers
- Bayern beats Augsburg, Bremen safe in Bundesliga
- Egypt arrests 3 suspected al-Qaida militants
- Tanzanian troops arrive in eastern Congo
- Egypt Christian teacher's detention extended
- Central African Republic rebels demand payment
- Dowsett wins Giro time trial; Nibali takes lead
- Marseille beats Toulouse 2-1 in French league
- Texas paramedic denies explosives charge
- Iran lifts ban on Reuters news agency
- Bilbao beats last-place Mallorca 2-1 in Spain
- America's Cup expected to go on after fatal wreck
- Kings beat Highlanders in battle of S15 strugglers
- Marseille beats Toulouse 2-1 in French league
- Vendor's suicide reflects despair of Mideast youth
- Job training, loans ease Arab youth unemployment
- London Sevens Rugby Results
- Mideast youth need 46 million jobs by 2020
- NZ sole team to end London Sevens day 1 unbeaten
- 42 dead in Turkey car bombings near Syria
- Lawyer: Texas paramedic denies explosives charge
- AP IMPACT: Cars made in Brazil are deadly
- Safety regulators probe Ford truck steering issue
- New champion Juventus draws 1-1 with Cagliari
- Wigan beats Man City to win FA Cup for first time
- Bloomberg bars reporters from client activity
- Little Richard's boyhood home to be moved
- Jets' Aboushi a rare Palestinian-American in NFL
- English Football Association Cup Champions
- Geza Vermes, renowned Jesus scholar, dies at 88
- Jihadist group claims Mali suicide attacks
- Giro d'Italia Results
- 43 dead in Turkey car bombings near Syria
- EU to help Guyana fight flooding problem
- Uncertainty over Mancini's Man City future
- Nadal reaches 7th straight final at Madrid Open
- 2 divisive figures enter Iran's presidential race
- Greuther Fuerth leaves Bundesliga without home win
- Poll: Belief in JFK conspiracy slipping slightly
- US AG: Civilian courts best to try terror cases
- Castro daughter leads Cuba march for gay rights
- Geza Vermes, renowned Jesus scholar, dies at 88
- Pakistanis defy violence in historic election
- Legally blind vaulter makes 3 heights, no medal
- Greuther Fuerth leaves Bundesliga without home win
- Syria-linked group blamed in Turkey blasts; 43 die
- AP Exclusive: US tax agency knew of targeting
- Chris Brown's scary curbside art irks LA neighbors
- Super Rugby Scoring Smmaries
- Nun, 2 other US nuke protesters to stay in jail
- Prince Harry, Missy Franklin launch Warrior Games
- Olympiakos beats Asteras 3-1, wins 26th Greek Cup
- Corpses removed from flooded Puerto Rico cemetery
- Fans, players celebrate Bayern's Bundesliga title
- US, Finland, Sweden win at ice hockey worlds
- United's Scholes retires for 2nd and final time
- Pakistan's Sharif declares election victory
- Stenson surges to top before storms arrive
- Hawthorn, Geelong win key AFL matches
- No 2 general in mission to aid Mali found dead
- Barcelona clinches league when Real Madrid draws
- United's Scholes retires for 2nd and final time
- Spacewalking repair halts station leak - for now
- US Arabs, others engage in national service day
- America's Cup planning endures rough waters
- Barcelona reclaims Spanish title amid doubts
- Carpenter posts fastest lap on tough day at Indy
- 6.5 earthquake hits Tonga
- Today in History
- Burns retains WBO lightweight title
- Bulgarians to elect new parliament amid scandals
- McDonnell wins vacant IBF bantamweight title
- Spanish Football Champions
- British brothers lead South Sydney to 1st place
- Prison for ex-dictator soothes Guatemala
- Porto beats Benfica to take control of title race
- 'Kickalicious' trying to adjust to NFL routine
- Is there a morale crisis in the US nuclear force?
- Chrysler recalls almost 470,000 Jeep SUVs
- 2 Spanish men killed in Mexican state of Sinaloa
- Ferrari scores winner in extra time for Montreal
- Former Wallaby winger tried to commit suicide
- Spacewalking repair halts station leak _ for now
- Republicans target Obama, Clinton on Benghazi
- Lingmerth takes leads at stormy Players Champ'ship
- American Connor Fields wins BMX World Cup stop
- Former Pakistani prime minister declares victory
- Burial of Boston bombing suspect appears legal
- Woman rescued from Bangladesh rubble recovering
- Super Rugby produces close, high-scoring games
- 27 miners killed in China coal mine blast
- Royal Melbourne to host World Cup in November
- Orpik's OT goal sends Penguins to 2nd round
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Bojangles' Southern 500 Results
- Kenseth passes Busch for 1st Darlington victory
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Rainy weather forecast throughout the week
- Pacers and Grizzlies win to go up 2-1
- AL Capsules
- NL Capsules
- Pakistan's Sharif headed for 3rd term after vote
- Chinese air their cases by petitioning White House
- Official says missing laborers may be in Iran
- Taiwan says Philippines evading responsibility for fisherman's death
- Philippine president informed of Taiwan's demands: MECO
- Apple needs larger iPhone to counter Android rivals: analyst
- Pakistan's Sharif headed for 3rd term after vote
- Rain disrupts salvage work in Bangladesh collapse
- Presidential Office confirms website attack by Philippine hackers
- Death toll in Turkish bombings rises to 46
- UN says 4 peacekeepers held by Syria rebels freed
- Richard Branson swaps suit for skirt to honor bet
- Taiwan beefs up protection for fishermen in wake of fatal shooting
- Egypt's Mubarak talks for 1st time since detention
- Taiwan ready for fishery talks with Philippines: official
- UK prince, injured US officer launch Warrior Games
- Syria denies involvement in Turkey car bombs
- Pope Francis gives church hundreds of new saints
- President vows to stand firm on demands in row with Philippines
- Syria denies involvement in Turkey car bombs
- Olympic champ Noguchi wins Sendai half marathon
- Australian Football League Results
- Turkey: 9 detained in connection with car bombings
- Pakistan's Sharif headed for 3rd term after vote
- 'Django Unchained' back in Chinese movie theaters
- China Times: Populism cannot help our fishermen
- Turkey: 9 detained in connection with car bombings
- 40 miners die in 2 coal mine blasts in SW China
- Manila promises impartial probe into fishing boat tragedy
- Bulgarians to elect new parliament amid scandals
- State radio: Zimbabwe voter campaigners arrested
- Australia's National Rugby League results
- Philippine labor import freeze to hurt Taiwan's tech sector: official
- Talk of the Day -- Ultimatum to Philippines
- Israeli PM criticized for installing bed on plane
- Correction: Mideast-Young and Hopeless-Glance
- France confirms 2nd case of SARS-related virus
- Woods tied with Garcia, Lingmerth at Players
- Violence and fraud top worries in Philippine polls
- Palermo and Siena relegated to Serie B
- Serena Williams beats Sharapova to win Madrid Open
- Egyptian Christian who stabbed wife kills himself
- Rain disrupts salvage work in Bangladesh collapse
- A look at new saints canonized by Pope Francis
- British fugitive nabbed by pool in Spain
- Kaohsiung offers mothers more incentives to have babies
- Philippine workers urge Manila to respond to Taiwan's demands
- Taiwan rejects "frivolous" response from Manila
- Valencia wins to move into Champions League spots
- Ahmadinejad cited over election filing appearance
- Afghanistan accuses Iran of holding 21 laborers
- Indonesia detains boat carrying 96 asylum seekers
- BP withdrawing some staff from Tripoli
- Alonso thrills home fans with Spanish GP win
- Rapes on rise in Somaliland, say medical officials
- Look at major issues facing Pakistan's new leader
- 'Idol' judges drama upstaging competition
- Rooney dropped from United squad for Swansea match
- Filming 'Life of Pi' makes Ang Lee grow up: director
- Adebayor winner lifts Spurs above Arsenal to 4th
- Party's withdrawal threatens Moroccan govt
- Syrian rebels release 4 UN Filipino peacekeepers
- Kaiserslautern to play for place in Bundesliga
- Kaiserslautern to play for place in Bundesliga
- Kaiserslautern to play for place in Bundesliga
- Kaiserslautern to play for place in Bundesliga
- Kaiserslautern to play for place in Bundesliga
- Kaiserslautern to play for place in Bundesliga
- Kaiserslautern to play for place in Bundesliga
- Kaiserslautern to play for place in Bundesliga
- Adebayor winner lifts Spurs above Arsenal to 4th
- Adebayor winner lifts Spurs above Arsenal to 4th
- Adebayor winner lifts Spurs above Arsenal to 4th
- Adebayor winner lifts Spurs above Arsenal to 4th
- Adebayor winner lifts Spurs above Arsenal to 4th
- Adebayor winner lifts Spurs above Arsenal to 4th
- Adebayor winner lifts Spurs above Arsenal to 4th
- Adebayor winner lifts Spurs above Arsenal to 4th
- Alonso thrills home fans with Spanish GP win
- Alonso thrills home fans with Spanish GP win
- Alonso thrills home fans with Spanish GP win
- Alonso thrills home fans with Spanish GP win
- Alonso thrills home fans with Spanish GP win
- Alonso thrills home fans with Spanish GP win
- Alonso thrills home fans with Spanish GP win
- Officials: Gunfire attacks kill 4, wound 3 in Iraq
- Officials: Gunfire attacks kill 4, wound 3 in Iraq
- Officials: Gunfire attacks kill 4, wound 3 in Iraq
- Officials: Gunfire attacks kill 4, wound 3 in Iraq
- Officials: Gunfire attacks kill 4, wound 3 in Iraq
- Officials: Gunfire attacks kill 4, wound 3 in Iraq
- 9 detained in car bombings in Turkish border town
- 9 detained in car bombings in Turkish border town
- 9 detained in car bombings in Turkish border town
- 9 detained in car bombings in Turkish border town
- 9 detained in car bombings in Turkish border town
- 9 detained in car bombings in Turkish border town
- Germany: Hope to advance Turkish EU talks soon
- Germany: Hope to advance Turkish EU talks soon
- Germany: Hope to advance Turkish EU talks soon
- Germany: Hope to advance Turkish EU talks soon
- Germany: Hope to advance Turkish EU talks soon
- Germany: Hope to advance Turkish EU talks soon
- At a glance: Bangladesh
- At a glance: Bangladesh
- At a glance: Bangladesh
- At a glance: Bangladesh
- At a glance: Bangladesh
- At a glance: Bangladesh
- At a glance: Bangladesh
- At a glance: Bangladesh
- At a glance: Bangladesh
- At a glance: Bangladesh
- At a glance: Bangladesh
- At a glance: Bangladesh
- At a glance: Bangladesh
- Rooney dropped from United squad for Swansea match
- Rooney dropped from United squad for Swansea match
- Rooney dropped from United squad for Swansea match
- Rooney dropped from United squad for Swansea match
- Rooney dropped from United squad for Swansea match
- Rooney dropped from United squad for Swansea match
- Rooney dropped from United squad for Swansea match
- Rooney dropped from United squad for Swansea match
- Nadal beats Wawrinka in Madrid Open final
- Nadal beats Wawrinka in Madrid Open final
- Nadal beats Wawrinka in Madrid Open final
- Nadal beats Wawrinka in Madrid Open final
- Nadal beats Wawrinka in Madrid Open final
- Nadal beats Wawrinka in Madrid Open final
- Nadal beats Wawrinka in Madrid Open final
- AP IMPACT: Cars made in Brazil are deadly
- AP IMPACT: Cars made in Brazil are deadly
- AP IMPACT: Cars made in Brazil are deadly
- AP IMPACT: Cars made in Brazil are deadly
- AP IMPACT: Cars made in Brazil are deadly
- AP IMPACT: Cars made in Brazil are deadly
- AP IMPACT: Cars made in Brazil are deadly
- AP IMPACT: Cars made in Brazil are deadly
- AP IMPACT: Cars made in Brazil are deadly
- AP IMPACT: Cars made in Brazil are deadly
- AP IMPACT: Cars made in Brazil are deadly
- AP IMPACT: Cars made in Brazil are deadly
- Party's withdrawal threatens Moroccan govt
- Party's withdrawal threatens Moroccan govt
- Party's withdrawal threatens Moroccan govt