- Myanmar’s democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi inspires Taiwan politicians: Wen Shen
- No request to treat jailed ex-president received: hospital
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs protests Japan’s naming of Diaoyutai reefs
- COA opens 3rd meeting about U.S. beef to outside viewing
- MOFA denies diplomat requested political asylum in South Africa
- Asia's largest bike show to begin in Taipei
- Local bourse moves lower in thin trade
- Obama warns both Iran and Israel, ‘I don’t bluff’
- Chain of avoidable errors is cited in Quran burning
- Red Cross blocked by Syria from ex-rebel enclave
- Storms wreck homes across U.S., kill 28 people
- Saudi Arabia: Syrians have right to defend against Assad regime
- U.S. envoy to meet NKorea to finalize food aid .
- Ahmadinejad rivals leading in parliament vote
- Rooting for Santorum
- We need to make affordable college a reality
- Rick Santorum’s distortions of JFK’s speech turn the stomach
- Rising gasoline prices could soon have economic effects
- Romney parries rivals with his own attacks
- New Mexico boy body found in neighbor’s backyard, police says
- Santorum, defender of free market, made exceptions for steel
- Pakistan seeks Interpol’s help to arrest ex-military ruler over assassination of ex-PM
- Australia: over 4,000 ordered to leave homes as floodwater up with more rain forecast later
- Gingrich narrows focus on Super Tuesday to Georgia
- Rondo leads Boston Celtics to win Jeremy Lin's NY Knicks, 115-111
- For robot-maker, the future is getting closer
- Federal agency investigating sand-blasting hazards
- Humboldt penguin escape from Japan zoo
- Hiring a coach in pursuit of an advanced degree
- 7 Asiatic bears as pets will back to wild in Vietnam
- Schools try to match the jobless with 3.4 million jobs
- Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez says the removed tumor was cancerous
- Continuing education programs expand global focus
- The winding road to ‘Being Flynn’
- Oprah to interview Houston’s daughter, family
- Will ‘John Carter’ turn Taylor Kitsch into a movie star?
- One year into her retirement widow seeks new purpose
- Production, arrangements undercut message of Springsteen’s ‘Wrecking Ball’
- Couples therapists confront the stresses of their field
- Study links heavy diesel exhaust to lung cancer
- Moms should breastfeed for a year: American Academy of Pediatrics
- Some memory changes in aging brain are normal
- From ashes, upgrades
- Rose and Gillis share Honda lead; Tiger Woods 7 back at Honda Classic
- Stadium in danger of being dropped from 2014 WCup
- Ferrer, Verdasco in Mexican Open final
- Hendrickson wins first women’s ski jumping title
- Mosley insists he has some fight left
- BP Plc agreed to pay $7.8 billion oil spill settlement
- EU officials refuse to change airlines tax legislation
- Iraq officials say 25 police killed by military-wearing gunmen
- Death toll from Yemeni attacks mounts to 85
- Ice dam at Argentina collapses creating an impressive spectacle
- Greece could cover 30% of energy needs from own resources, official says
- 5.2-magnitude quake hits outside Indian capital
- Oil hovers below $107 in Asia as tensions over Iran nuclear issue
- France draws 17-17 with Ireland in Six Nations
- Obama: Not hesitant on force to defend interests
- Yemen fighting kills 36 troops, 25 militants
- Exit polls: Putin wins Russia's presidential vote
- Cross-Country World Cup Results
- Officials: 206 killed in Republic of Congo blasts
- Lawyer: Suspect in Nigeria bombing dies in prison
- Dutch Football Results
- Official: 61 dead in al-Qaida attack on Yemen base
- Raikkonen fastest on final day of F1 testing
- Saudi tries men accused in US Consulate attack
- 4 straight: Romney looks ahead to Super Tuesday
- Hugo Chavez says new tumor was cancerous
- Pitt, Clooney, Sheen headline marriage rights play
- Exit polls: Putin wins Russia's presidential vote
- Twente thrashes PSV 6-2
- Calif. sheriff's actress wife adds to trial drama
- Red Cross delivers aid to fleeing Syrians in Homs
- 2 Irish polls show support for EU fiscal treaty
- Villas-Boas fired by Chelsea after 8 months
- Egypt foreign reserves stand at $15.7 billion
- `Lorax' cleans up at box office with $70.7M debut
- Bows and minis save the day at Mabille Paris show
- Twente thrashes PSV Eindhoven 6-2 in Dutch league
- Young double gives Man United 3-1 win at Tottenham
- Emergence of Douglas further sign of US depth
- PSG beats Ajaccio 4-1 to reclaim top spot
- Ahmadinejad rivals cement lead in Iran parliament
- US Navy: Iranian sailor rescued, 3 bodies found
- Stories of survival emerge from tornado victims
- United knocks Tottenham out of league title race
- Gabby Douglas strengthens US gymnastics depth
- Text of Obama's speech to AIPAC
- Putin claims victory in Russia's presidential vote
- Athletic Bilbao beats Real Sociedad 2-0 in Spain
- Nuremberg stuns 'Gladbach 1-0 in Bundesliga
- Gored Spanish bullfighter makes comeback
- Obama: Won't hesitate on force to defend interests
- Volunteers help search for missing British teacher
- Mass grave of 157 bodies unearthed in Libyan town
- Lazio beats 10-man Roma 2-1 in heated derby
- Putin claims victory in Russia's presidential vote
- Dachau survivor and liberator meet 6 decades later
- Olympiakos beats OFI 2-0, tops Greek league
- Saudi: Syrians have right to defend themselves
- Iceland's Ex-PM prepares to face trial over crisis
- PSG beats Ajaccio 4-1 to reclaim top spot
- English Scoring Leaders
- Chicago police chief pledges no NYPD-style spying
- Paris-Nice Results
- SF Sheriff's actress wife adds to trial drama
- Poland defends rail safety after deadly crash
- Gas price protests cut off Chile region
- 206 killed in Republic of Congo arms depot blasts
- Lin stalls back in Boston, Celtics beat NY 115-111
- Rock guitarist Ronnie Montrose dies
- 44 arrested in Greece for antiquities trafficking
- Two-time Olympic champ Adlington seals London spot
- Police: Alaska girl locked in frigid bedroom dies
- Greece poll: Fragmented parliament if early vote
- Inter Milan fights back to draw 2-2 with Catania
- Obama assures Israel US force an option on Iran
- PR guv: New technology will help police patrols
- Real Madrid routs Espanyol 5-0 in Spanish league
- Italian Leading Scorers
- BP settlement includes new health claims process
- 44 arrested in Greece for antiquities trafficking
- Givenchy's Tisci: Sexy take on horse-riding
- McIlroy holds off Tiger, goes to No. 1
- Number 1 Golf Rankings
- Dog survives 53 days in wild, reunited with owner
- ATP World Tour Delray Beach International Results
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race begins in Alaska
- A tearful Putin claims Russian election victory
- Hospital says US toddler found in field dies
- Hamlin gets confidence-building win at Phoenix
- Portuguese Football Results
- Equestrian styles on show in Paris fashion week
- Rio Ave routs Beira Mar 4-0 in Portugal
- Ronaldinho scores late winner for Flamengo in Rio
- A 7th advertiser pulls out of conservative's show
- From idea to store shelf: A new product is born
- Kobe scores 33, Lakers beat Wade's Heat 93-83
- Boca claims share of 1st place with 2-0 victory
- Analysis: Social issues constrain Republicans
- Kane scores winner, Blackhawks beat Red Wings 2-1
- Mexican Football Results
- US toddler found in field after tornado dies
- Edward Loar wins Panama Championship
- America closes in on first place in Mexico
- VaTech parents seek answers in trial 5 years later
- Australian state toughens law for Muslim veils
- Families oppose 9/11 remains at memorial museum
- Brazilian Football Results
- China calls for boost in domestic consumption
- Column: McIlroy is the new face of golf
- Australian state toughens law for Muslim veils
- US prosecutors file for extradition of Kim Dotcom
- Romney looks ahead to Super Tuesday contests
- Report: Tibetan woman, student set selves on fire
- China finally ready Asian Champions League glory
- Taiwan shares open lower
- AP source: AG Holder to address targeted killings
- Wellwood, Bryzgalov lead Flyers past Capitals, 1-0
- Study notes crime spike in Haiti cities
- Study: Violent crime has spiked in Haiti's cities
- Report: Nissan may revive Datsun brand
- SingTel to acquire Amobee for $321 million
- Indian loses luster after overseas failures
- 2 from India killed in bus crash in Malaysia
- NHL stars use advert to combat homophobia
- NHL stars use PSA to combat homophobia
- Korean nuclear envoys could meet during US forum
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Asia stocks down after Obama's tough talk on Iran
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Rapper denounces shooting at Arizona nightclub
- Lomu leaves hospital after kidney treatment
- Anderson beats Matosevic to win Delray Beach title
- China Times: Is the government dumb or irresponsible?
- Sydney FC sacks chief executive
- Brit and American comedy dance at 'Secret Ball'
- Oil rises slightly to near $107 amid Iran tension
- Williams scores 57 as Nets dump Bobcats 104-101
- Officials: 21 police killed in western Iraq
- Market blast wounds 8 in Thailand's restive south
- Japanese puts aside studies to throw thank-you party for Taiwan
- Saudi flexes Gulf grip with Bahrain 'union' plans
- China's Wen reasserts party control over military
- Abu Dhabi gets full ownership of chip manufacturer
- UN complex in New York gets $2 billion facelift
- Labor council sets March 5 as Equal Pay Day
- Indiana baby dropped in field by tornado dies
- Rare reprieve for Haiti's disabled slated to end
- Taiwan shares close down 1.35%
- Japan's radiation cleanup is trial and error
- Bankruptcy threat to iPad trademark challenger
- Poland observes national mourning for train crash
- Lebron James to market Dunkin Donuts in Asia
- Greece: Bank deposits down (EURO)70 bln since 2009
- AP Exclusive: Obama's transgender ex-nanny outcast
- Quake tremors felt in Indian capital
- Glencore benefits from price rise for commodities
- Somalia: Gunmen kill 4th journalist in 4 months
- Blast near Turkish PM's office wounds 1 person
- Abu Dhabi gets full ownership of chip manufacturer
- Lebron James to promote Dunkin' Donuts in Asia
- Bankruptcy threat to iPad trademark challenger
- Managers' chief: Chelsea 'embarrassment' to EPL
- Oil hovers below $107 in Asia amid Iran tension
- Deadly storms strike Mozambique; 8 dead
- Moscow girds for post-election protest
- Issue not aired in Rutgers webcam trial: Suicide
- Israeli leaders praise Obama's AIPAC speech
- Obama makes case against striking Iran now
- Nigeria military kills 3 suspected sect members
- West pushes hard on Iran at nuclear meeting
- World stocks down after Obama's tough talk on Iran
- Local governments take up fight to keep avian flu outbreaks away
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Iceland's ex-PM faces trial over financial crisis
- Officials: 25 police killed in western Iraq
- McIlroy wins Honda and becomes golf's new No. 1
- AIG sells AIA shares to pay $6B off US bailout tab
- Syria lauds return of Putin to Russian presidency
- Taiwan, New Zealand ink joint venture capital agreement
- Egg prices slightly affected amid H5N2 avian flu concern
- Officials: 106 dead in Yemen fighting
- Morris Chang says he will continue to serve as TSMC chairman
- Women feel more discriminated against in workplace than men: poll
- Bird flu outbreak not contagious among humans: health official
- Foreign observers: serious problems in Russia vote
- EU group protests China-model auto purchase list
- Austerity brings smaller cars to Geneva auto show
- Small detonations continue in Brazzaville
- Major Dutch party backs euro exit
- Agent who sent wrong boxer to fight in trouble
- Care arrested for 3rd alcohol incident in 3 months
- Benfica looking to overturn Zenit's 3-2 advantage
- Overnight deposits at ECB hit another record
- Iran parliament holds first post-election session
- Palestinian teen suffers head wound in army clash
- Vietnam War history records Aussie alcohol abuse
- Austerity brings smaller cars to Geneva auto show
- Britain's ex-top cop: Too much police-press gossip
- Foreign observers: serious problems in Russia vote
- Agriculture agency denies covering up bird flu outbreak
- KMT welcomes proposal for Taiwan-China relations
- Red Cross set to enter war-battered Syria district
- Taiwanese bakers stand out on first day of Bakery World Cup
- Council of Labor Affairs revokes starlet's work permit
- Small blasts in Rep. of Congo for 2nd day
- Vietnam War history records Aussie alcohol abuse
- South Korea wins rights to explore UAE oil fields
- EU eyes quotas for women on company boards
- Afghan officials: Talks for deal with US faltering
- Indonesia sentences militant to 18 years in prison
- Iceland's ex-PM faces trial over financial crisis
- 300 Romanian coal miners protest over salaries
- Taiwan-branded ICT innovations to be displayed at CeBIT
- UN nuke chief: 'serious concerns' over Iran
- France keeps same squad for England in Six Nations
- Tweed and touch of Olympics at Stella McCartney
- Official: UK home sec in Jordan for Qatada case
- Stock prices down, but big producers unfazed by H5N2 outbreak
- Prosecution probing alleged cover-up of bird flu case
- Weapons smuggled into Egypt from Libya increase
- Williams scores Nets-record 57 in win over Bobcats
- UK's Tate buys 8 million Ai Weiwei sunflower seeds
- Seychelles to transfer captured pirates to Somalia
- ATP Rankings
- Landmine kills 2 soldiers, farmer in Philippines
- WTA Rankings
- U.S. officials to visit Taiwan for Visa Waiver Program evaluation
- Hurt by food safety concerns, Taiwan shares fall 1.35%
- Rainy weather forecast for the week
- China, Greece concerns weigh on markets
- Putin's return: Why It Matters
- UK: Minister in Jordan over radical preacher case
- Palestinian teen suffers head wound in army clash
- Backstreet Boy reports $120,000 jewelry theft
- US sheriff's actress wife adds to trial drama
- Ex-president to receive medical attention March 7
- Iran's Supreme Court orders retrial of ex-Marine
- Man runs around country to promote cervical cancer screening
- Britain's ex-top cop: Too much police-press gossip
- BP shares rise on Gulf settlement news
- Man dies trying to set mark for being buried alive
- Weapons smuggling into Egypt from Libya increases
- Rescuers try to keep fire from 2nd depot in Congo
- Key members of Congress endorse Romney
- February's CPI up a mere 0.25%
- DOH releases report on products making false claims in 2011
- Review: Springsteen's anger channeled in new album
- Ex-Windies batsman Runako Morton dies at 33
- Germany hopes for Russian rethink on Syria
- Syrian refugees pour into Lebanon
- Italian marines held in Indian jail on ship firing
- Major Dutch party backs euro exit
- Iran's Supreme Court orders retrial of ex-Marine
- British rhythmic gymnasts wins Olympic appeal
- Military personnel punished for involvement in wrongful execution
- 25 police killed in western Iraq shooting spree
- South Africa: ANC youth to appeal chief's ouster
- Southern Taiwan donates fruit to quake-stricken northeastern Japan
- Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi campaigns in capital
- UK: No deal yet on plan to deport cleric to Jordan
- Daimler's Mercedes sales up 20 percent in February
- Iceland's ex-PM tells court he is innocent
- Observers list violations in Putin's vote
- Greece: Fuel-laden ship sinks, captain killed
- Rescuers try to keep fire from 2nd depot in Congo
- NATO expects continued cooperation with Russia
- UN nuke chief: inspectors ready for NKorea
- Obama: 'Loose talk' plays into Iran hands
- FIFA completes 1st stage of S.Africa probe
- 139 dead in Yemen fighting, 55 troops held captive
- BP shares rise on Gulf settlement news
- FIFA completes 1st stage of South African probe
- Key investors sign up for Greek debt relief
- Pair jailed in UK for life for witchcraft killing
- Key investors sign up for Greek debt relief
- Taiwan should strengthen deterrence capabilities: scholar
- Afghan police: suicide bombers kill 3
- MAC reiterates sovereignty and independence of ROC
- Talk of the Day -- U.S. beef row takes toll on steakhouses
- 'Following God's will' in Taiwan, nun reflects on life of service
- UN humanitarian chief to visit Syria
- Beijing's anti-corruption campaign will fail
- Russia: hundreds arrested at anti-Putin rally after election
- Syria may lose China and Russia’s supports
- Prosecution probing alleged cover-up of bird flu case
- President Ma calls KMT caucus over U.S. beef impasse
- U.S. officials to visit Taiwan for Visa Waiver Program evaluation
- Labor Council sets March 5 as Equal Pay Day
- KMT welcomes proposal for Taiwan-China relations
- Obama on Iran: I prefer to resolve this diplomatically
- Administrative punishments in Chiang Kuo-ching case deemed light
- Japanese puts aside studies to throw thank-you party for Taiwan
- 206 killed in Republic of Congo arms depot blasts
- China’s Wen reasserts party control over military
- A tearful Putin claims Russian election victory
- Report: Tibetan woman, student set selves on fire
- Official: 61 dead in al-Qaida attack on Yemen base
- China calls for boost in domestic consumption
- Asia stocks down after Obama's tough talk on Iran
- Gingerly, foreign investment in Europe starts anew
- E.U. pushes for more women on corporate boards
- Half a million U.S. jobs credited to Apple in study
- National Yoga competition tests even the audience
- 65 people killed as cyclone batters Madagascar
- Israeli PM determined keep Iran from nuclear weapon
- Dinosaurs had fleas too: Giant ones, fossils show
- With apps, an easy sweep of user data from phones
- Virtual-closet websites revise online fashion shopping
- Plastic from plants? Scientists may have found a way
- Obama must make red lines on Iran’s nukes clear to Israel
- Social issues constrain Republicans
- Euro crisis: all systems reverse
- 'Lorax' cleans up at box office with $70.7M debut
- Intrusive question diminishes expectant mom’s joyful news
- A 7th advertiser pulls out of conservative's show
- Rock guitarist Ronnie Montrose dies
- Pitt, Clooney, Sheen headline marriage rights play
- Rush Limbaugh apologizes again over “slut” remarks as he loses more advertisers
- Needed job training reduced by college funding cuts
- New York City releases individual performance rankings of 18,000 teachers
- Mind your manners: Eat with your hands
- McIlroy holds off Tiger, goes to No. 1
- Gabby Douglas strengthens U.S. gymnastics depth
- Lin stalls back in Boston, Celtics beat NY 115-111
- Former President Bill Clinton agreed Obama’s campaign fundraisers
- Apple expected to reveal new iPad
- International experts to prevent fire from second depot in Congo
- Thousands of Syrians flee to neighboring countries amid heavy shelling
- Singapore tops carbon emissions per person in Asia-Pacific: WWF
- Angry reactions in Taiwan after Cabinet moves to end US lean-beef ban
- Philippine earthquake injures at least 9, several buildings collapsed
- US woman sells a George Washington-like McNugget for $8,100
- Nkorea sets to conduct live-fire drills rising tensions
- Taiwan ex-minister denies H5N2 bird flu cover-up
- 25 police killed in insurgent rampage in western Iraq
- China market brings new signal problems to companies
- India election officials count votes in 5 main states
- Super Tuesday: 10 US states to open primary polls
- Japan scientist makes spider silk as violin strings
- Study links baby snoring to later behavioral problems
- Australia official says environmental activists living in "fantasy land"
- Japan agency says Sea Shepherd fires flares at whaling ships
- Children to accompany jailed Taiwan ex-President Chen Shui-bian on medical checkup
- Taiwan businessman in plasticizer scandal sentenced to 16 months in jail
- Trial for Al Unser Jr. begins in US
- United's Macheda fined $24,000 for anti-gay tweet
- Oil rises above $107
- Ireland's O'Connell, Murray out of Six Nations
- Somalia insurgency moves north as pressure grows
- Judge: NY Mets owe up to $83M to Madoff trustee
- Syrian refugees flee to Lebanon
- Chelsea midfielder Ramires signs new 5-year deal
- Islamic groups hold rally in support of NYPD
- Stocks lower on worries about China, Greece
- Iran lawmakers question $4B taken by central bank
- Cairns' IPL libel case against Modi begins
- Germany rebukes Lukashenko on remarks about gays
- US notes fraud charges in Russian vote
- ALA announces awards for adult fiction, nonfiction
- Rights group: More than 20 killed in Ivory Coast
- EU eyes quotas for women on company boards
- Golfer Wiegele out for 7 months with hip injury
- Obama focuses on unity, Netanyahu on sovereignty
- Romania: 2 dead, 6 wounded in hair salon shooting
- Democracy workers from Egypt meet with lawmakers
- Thousands contest Putin's victory at Moscow rally
- Lawyer: Family of jailed American encouraged
- NATO: All targets struck in Libya were military
- Nose job, lies force Egyptian lawmaker to quit
- Shooting injures 1 at Venezuela candidate's event
- Euro rises against dollar ahead of Greek bond swap
- Rights group: More than 20 killed in Ivory Coast
- UN says 2011 disasters were costliest ever
- 2 found dead after fire on SKorea boat in Uruguay
- Militants attack Egypt gas pipeline for 12th time
- Police break up anti-Putin protest in Moscow
- Guantanamo sentences lighter than expected, so far
- Polish train crash puts spotlight on rail safety
- UN says 2011 disasters were costliest ever
- Man kills 2 doctors in Germany
- 2 sailors found, 2 missing in Guyana accident
- Syrian refugees in Lebanon recount terror
- Official: Robles out of world indoor championships
- US synagogue firebomb suspect pleads not guilty
- 2 UK accused of stealing Jackson music from Sony
- Stage musical of 'Animal House' being developed
- 2 UK accused of stealing Jackson music from Sony
- Talks bog down on US-Afghan agreement
- Hamburg striker Guerrero facing 8-match ban
- Plea entered in US arranged marriage beating case
- Hamburg to let striker Mladen Petric go
- Man kills 2 doctors, then himself, in Germany
- US man brings on 5 more lawyers against Facebook
- Japanese dressage rider makes Olympics at 70
- Canada closes embassy in Syria
- US flight canceled after box cutter found
- US high court expands look at rights abuses abroad
- 25 Iraqi police killed in insurgent shooting spree
- AOL to pull radio talk show host ads
- McCain calls for US to lead on Syria airstrikes
- Gulf jabs at Syrian regime also aimed at Iran
- Separated couple awaits immigration law change
- US officials: Not so many Guantanamo re-offenders
- An adopted son returns to Bogota to find his past
- Australian rugby league results
- Libya buries 170 bodies found in mass grave
- Oarsmen from 6 different countries in boat race
- US high court expands look at rights abuses abroad
- APNewsBreak: Skakel loses sentence reduction bid
- McCain calls for US to lead on Syria airstrikes
- Obama's embrace of Israel disappoints Palestinians
- WTA Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- Limbaugh says his apology to student was sincere
- AP's Rukmini Callimachi wins McGill Medal
- Passing ship saves sailor stranded off Puerto Rico
- Egyptian lawmaker out by a nose
- Drunk driving trial for Al Unser Jr. pushed back
- AP sources: FBI's News Corp. probe heads to Russia
- Chloe mixes English ease, French sophistication
- 'Desperate Housewives' creator begins testimony
- US man in webcam case spoke of 'viewing party'
- Oil prices steady
- Dykstra sentenced to 3 years in California prison
- Developments in British phone-hacking scandal
- Obama shifts G-8 from Chicago to Camp David
- Limbaugh says his apology to student was sincere
- Stocks edge lower on worries about China, Greece
- NY funeral set for US journalist killed in Syria
- Cotton prices soar after India bans exports
- South Africa pursues No. 1 ranking in NZ series
- Treasurys edge lower after strong economic reports
- Boeing starts on new delivery center
- Brazil officially tells FIFA Valcke not welcome
- Shooting injures 1 at Venezuela candidate's event
- Senegal presidential runoff set for March 25
- 140 dead in al-Qaida attack on Yemen army
- Mexico asks Biden to stop US arms, money flow
- Overhead bins get bigger
- State high court rules prisoners can be force-fed
- Netanyahu: Obama 'gets' Israeli self-defense right
- Spanish Football Results
- Judge denies bail to British alleged arms dealer
- Levante moves back into 4th with Betis win
- New Haiti govt panel to help clear army camps
- US gives legal defense for al-Awlaki killing
- Lenny Dykstra sentenced to 3 years in prison
- Spanish Football Summaries
- McCain seeks airstrikes on Syria; US presses Putin
- Muslims at rally: NYPD surveillance keeps us safe
- Berkshire ends annual Buffett news conference
- Prince Harry in Jamaica for Queen's Jubilee tour
- English FA considers at least 3 for coach's job
- `Lorax' rakes in the green with $70.2M debut
- Riot police break up anti-Putin protest in Moscow
- New Haiti govt panel to help clear army camps
- Obama, Netanyahu talk unity, underline differences
- Condoms now required for Los Angeles porn actors
- Mexico asks Biden to stop US arms, money flow
- Woman claims harassment at Paula Deen restaurant
- FIFA's Valcke apologizes to Brazilian government
- Holder gives legal defense for al-Awlaki killing
- Judge tells Stanford jury to continue deliberating
- Pilati says adieu to Yves Saint Laurent
- Obama shifts G-8 from Chicago to mountain retreat
- Netanyahu gift recounts Persian plot to kill Jews
- Tuesday, March 13
- Seychelles to transfer pirates to Somalia
- Romney likely to build lead in 10 state contests
- Biden meets with Mexican presidential candidates
- Argentina to open museum dedicated to Falklands
- Republicans say US may need force against Iran
- Stefano Pilati says adieu to Yves Saint Laurent
- Yzerman to run Canada's 2014 Olympic hockey team
- Review: `Friends With Kids' only aims for candor
- Presidential McNugget sells for $8,100
- Wheldon's image will be on Indy 500 tickets
- Another teen Tibetan self-immolates in China
- Philippine quake cracks buildings, sparks panic
- Anti-whaling group claims win after ocean fracas
- NYPD commissioner to meet with Muslim leaders
- Radio host says apology to student was sincere
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- Anti-whaling group claims win after ocean fracas
- Prosecutor: NYC madam claimed law enforcement ties
- Children's publisher developing app for e-reading
- Japan cleans up radiation zone, unsure of success
- Troopers order protesters to leave Calif. Capitol
- Prince Harry in Jamaica for Queen's Jubilee tour
- McIlroy a No. 1 that gets no argument
- Teen plans guilty plea in terror case in US
- Asian stocks slide further on China growth worries
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Australia wins toss, elects to bat in 2nd final
- Arrest order for father of slain disabled girl
- Tour bus ignites near Nevada's Hoover Dam
- Netanyahu: Israel has right to defend itself
- China: US must build trust on Taiwan, Tibet issues
- No highly pathogenic bird flu report received from Taiwan: OIE
- Biden: US remains opposed to drug legalization
- Oil below $107 after US, Israel meet on Iran
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- China: US must build trust on Taiwan, Tibet issues
- South Africa pursues No. 1 ranking in NZ series
- Calif. troopers arrest dozens in state Capitol
- Mortaza in, Iqbal out in Asia Cup squad
- Netanyahu: Israel has right to defend itself
- Immigrant files $1M claim against Arizona sheriff
- China concept stocks extend losses on mainland growth concerns
- NKorea stages live-fire drills amid tensions
- To some working poor in India, home is parking lot
- Love's 39 carries Wolves over Clippers
- Taiwanese student found dead in U.S.
- Rescuers try to keep fire from 2nd depot in Congo
- Obama to hold 1st news conference of year
- In Hebrew's revival, a Nordic people see hope
- IPad dispute signals new era in trademark troubles
- Immigrants with long expired visas tough to track
- iPad dispute signals new era in trademark troubles
- Premier insists public health considered in new ractopamine policy
- Taiwan share prices close down 0.83%
- US woman loses legs saving kids from tornado
- Australia sets Sri Lanka 272 to win 2nd final
- Toyota Europe aims to increase sales and share
- Clarke, Warner guide Australia to 271-6
- Tri-series: Australia vs. Sri Lanka scoreboard
- AIT studying Taiwan's latest ractopamine policy
- Protesters: We're still coming to Chicago for NATO
- Toyota Europe aims to increase sales and share
- Coverage plans for Japan tsunami anniversary
- Israeli lawmaker criticizes Netanyahu's US speech
- Germany's Merck KGaA increases Q4 net to $179M
- Singapore to require 1 day off a week for maids
- Chevron: Fire at rig off Nigeria has stopped
- MediaTek, Rambus settle patent dispute
- Rep. of Congo: 236 dead after arms depot blasts
- Chevron: Fire at rig off Nigeria has stopped
- China Airlines, local hospitals to promote health care travel
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi woos army during campaign stop
- Germany's Merck profits fall short of market hopes
- Local bourse retreats amid worries over regional economy
- General warns of Syrian bioweapons, Iran threat
- That's seriously funny: Comics tackle tough issues
- China's economic transformation could benefit Taiwan: scholar
- Decision on Taiwan's bid to join VWP will not be made this week: AIT
- Avian flu virus suspected in death of hens in Changhua County
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Banks park record sum overnight at ECB
- Waving flags or farewell? Outposts mull ties to UK
- South Africa sets ambitious goal in TB fight
- Saints owner backing coach in bounty scandal
- Eurostar cancels some train services
- EU court backs Slovakia in dispute with Hungary
- Greece launches tender for land on Corfu island
- India's ruling Congress party trails in key state
- Thai police seek extradition of terror mastermind
- Liberty Times: Government credibility at stake
- Peugeot to raise $1.3 billion for GM alliance
- Chinese envoy to press Syria for cease-fire
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi woos army during campaign stop
- Andy Schleck pulls out of Paris-Nice race
- Shares of restaurant operator jump on main board debut
- Saudi diplomat killed in Bangladesh's capital
- Pig farmers firm on March 8 protest rally
- Blatter arrives in Bangladesh to meet officials
- US violin prodigy among Jefferson Award recipients
- Utility RWE sees 2011 earnings fall 45 percent
- Official: Palestinian issue ignored in US
- FIFA warns Gambia over government meddling
- US troops may go on trial over Afghanistan suicide
- Minister: China plans tax cuts to spur consumption
- 185 Yemeni troops dead in weekend al-Qaida attack
- US envoy in Beijing for North Korea food aid talks
- Israeli President Peres to visit Facebook HQ
- Crisis-hit southern European crowd German classes
- India building replica of Cambodia's Angkor Wat
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Hungarian weightlifter back from horrific injury
- APOEL looks to overturn deficit against Lyon
- South Africa sets ambitious goal in TB fight
- After Putin victory, Russia's Syria stance remains
- 3 charged with credit fraud over Porsche's VW bid
- Tropical storm Irina kills 65 in Madagascar
- Sri Lanka wins by 8 wickets, levels finals series
- Group protests against initiative to lift ractopamine ban
- Sri Lanka beats Australia to level finals series
- President cleared of allegations of monitoring election rival
- NKorea has live-fire drills, protests over South's
- UK Internet providers lose copyright court battle
- India's ruling Congress party loses key state poll
- Global growth worries weigh on markets
- Nissan investing $198 million in UK factory
- MediaTek February sales up over 20 percent
- Official: Manufacturers quit China for Philippines
- Eastern Libya declares semiautonomous region
- Iran to allow UN nuke inspectors into army site
- Taiwan-based airlines to recruit over 500 flight attendants
- Thailand delays tablets for schools decision
- Turkish PM assures safety of religious minority
- Spain says it wants to close embassy in Syria
- Zimbabwe president's party pushes polls this year
- Beef issue crucial to U.S.-Taiwan trade talks: economics minister
- Army defuses firebomb near Belfast apartments
- Foundation concerned about importing tainted U.S. beef
- O'Leary appeals to FIFA over Al Ahli compensation
- Croatia urged to probe ex-senior officials
- Japanese choirs to perform in Taiwan to commemorate 311 disaster
- Super Tuesday likely to expand Romney lead
- Warm reception seen for Israeli leader in Congress
- Poland retries soldiers in 2007 deaths of Afghans
- After Putin victory, Russia's Syria stance remains
- Prosecutors to call tech expert in US webcam case
- Turkish airline launches landmark Mogadishu flight
- Automakers put snarl in small car design
- Pohang Steelers open with 3-0 win at Gamba
- KKR, Chesapeake collaborate on energy investment
- Romney promises military option to stop Iran nukes
- Talk of the Day -- Conditional imports of U.S. beef triggers outcry
- Premier's legislative interpellation boycotted over U.S. beef issue
- Dutch court rules in Olympic gymnastics dispute
- Moldova votes to legalize chemical castration
- Rep. of Congo: 236 dead after arms depot blasts
- AP survey: More optimism about US jobs and economy
- Turkish airline launches landmark Mogadishu flight
- Jeremy Lin book hits e-bookshelves in Taiwan
- HTC reports 37 percent drop in February revenue
- Taiwan begins exporting taros to China
- Putin's spokesman defends arrests of protesters
- UK Internet providers lose copyright court battle
- National Geographic Museum to open Titanic exhibit
- Irish train driver wounded by exploding detonators
- 3 charged with credit fraud over Porsche's VW bid
- Bird flu impacts chicken, egg vendors in southern Taiwan
- Italy summons India ambassador in protest
- US stock futures down; Greek worries continue
- Unknown gunman kills Saudi diplomat in Bangladesh
- Security Council to resume nuclear talks with Iran
- India's ruling Congress party loses key state poll
- Group accuses COA of irregularity in handling avian flu outbreaks
- Former agriculture minister denies covering up bird flu outbreak
- Taiwan, France sign 2nd undersea archaeological pact
- Chanel all wrapped up for Paris ready-to-wear show
- Mercedes reveals design revamp with new A-Class
- Zimbabwe president's party pushes polls this year
- Labor market to see increased demand in April: CLA
- Crisis-hit southern Europeans rush to learn German
- Celine Dion among new owners of famous diner
- US transfers Somali pirate suspects to Seychelles
- De Luca replaces injured Lamont for Scots vs Irish
- Visa waiver programs save Taiwanese over NT$800 million per year
- Anti-U.S. beef alliance urges safeguarding of people's health
- Taiwan's first human rights report to be published this year: Ma
- Southern counties, groups lash out at proposal to lift ractopamine ban
- Nantou vulnerable to avian flu outbreak: local government
- NCU sets up first national research center on renewable energy
- Former diplomat: Partial entry for U.S. beef is resolution
- Congress approves punitive tariffs against China
- Taiwan informs OIE of outbreaks of H5N2 avian flu virus
- Angry reactions after Cabinet moves to end U.S. lean-beef ban
- Changhua County reports death of hens; avian flu virus suspected
- Pig farmers plan a protest against U.S. beef imports
- DOH to present ractopamine standards in three months
- Ex-COA Minister denies H5N2 cover-up
- DPP to push for zero tolerance
- Australia: PM Julia Gillard to visit Wagga Wagga, declared as disaster zone
- Taiwan’s latest ractopamine policy in reviewing process: AIT
- Children to accompany Chen Shui-bian on medical checkup
- Taiwan dollar reverses advance on stock outflows; bonds gain
- China Airlines, local hospitals to promote health care travel
- Saudi diplomat shot dead in Bangladesh
- French President Sarkozy defends record on TV debate, proposes limit on migration
- Obama says he moves G-8 to Camp David from Chicago because it’s “more casual”
- Calif. troopers arrest dozens in state Capitol
- Obama to hold first news conference of the year
- Spain to shut its embassy in Damascus to demonstrate rejection of Syrian regime
- Protesters: We’re still coming to Chicago for NATO
- Philippine quake cracks buildings, injures 10
- India’s governing Congress party beaten in key state election
- U.S. calls for ‘credible’ probe of Russia poll
- Toyota Europe aims to increase sales and share
- Asian stocks slide further on China growth worries
- GE Aviation signs agreement with GeoEye for 3D airport maps and high-resolution earth imagery
- China lowers GDP growth target for the first time in 8 years
- Using social media to bring Korean pop music to the West
- Jailed Taiwan ex-President Chen Shui-bian to face cardiac surgery
- Jeremy Lin has 14 points in Knicks' loss to Mavericks
- Samsung-LG TVs thinner than iPad undermine Sony-Panasonic
- Anti-whaling group claims win after ocean fracas
- iPad dispute signals new era in trademark troubles
- Putin’s Pyrrhic victory
- Adidas said sales will increase 5%, improve operating margin this year
- Poorly told political fortunes
- Libya tribal leaders declared eastern as semi-autonomous state
- Australia’s GDP growth below forecast in 4th quarter
- China’s stock swung between gains and losses as commodity need fell, FAW gained
- Swing voters amid the mess
- Assad’s hidden strength in Syria
- ‘Salmon Fishing in the Yemen’ finds romantic fun in the most unlikely folly
- 'Desperate Housewives' creator describes star spat
- Britain's Prince Harry in Jamaica for Queen's Jubilee tour
- Forgiveness can bring love into a world of uncertainty
- Turtle helps troubled children come out of their shell
- How music therapy can reduce stress, ease pain
- No cure for spine injuries — but hope
- Taipei Fullerton Hotel East is promoting the VIP dining card
- Regent Taipei introduces brand new brunch and afternoon tea menu at the Gallery
- Finland’s PM Jyrki Katainen said not running for next EU chief
- Old collaborators’ tension and release
- US: Romney wins 5 Super Tuesday states, including Ohio; Santorum wins 3
- Kenzo, Carven and Isabel Marant present fall collections
- Even down players and energy, Bulls up win streak to 7
- Clarke, Warner guide Australia to 271-6
- For Lin, a trip from scrap heap to stardom
- Europe’s stock futures fall as concern Greek swap may stall
- Protesters take on Taiwan government over US beef policy
- UN Security Council discusses US-drafted resolution on Syria
- Gold to extend decline in worst run this year on Europe debt woes
- Afghanistan: 47 confirmed dead, many more missing in avalanche
- Obama may back U.S. Jewish voters, Israeli government to stop Iran from nuclear weapons
- Taiwanese citizens cannot serve in Chinese government organizations: MAC
- Xinhua confirms Tibetan woman immolation
- Bill Gates takes No.1 in tech billionaires ranking
- UN humanitarian chief heads to Syria
- Taiwan exports advance in Feb. as electronics recover
- Genetically modified mice live longer, skinnier and cancer-free
- Turkey’s advertising market probably gains 15% this year
- More detectives expected to testify in webcam spying trial
- Hacker turns informant to help authorities build cases
- Greek prison guards protest for greater transparency in financial management
- China officials calls Tibetan immolators as mentally ill people manipulated by Dalai Lama
- Taiwan Navy to build P-3C anti-submarine base
- American Institute in Taiwan official denies link between visa waiver and beef ban
- Biggest drop of year for Dow as US market slumps
- Alaska musher Aliy Zirkle leading Iditarod
- Fak wins Slovenia's 1st gold at biathlon worlds
- Brazen cyber-hacking team busted in wide attacks
- Lawsuit filed in NYC against fashion designer
- Slain US teacher buried in Iraq
- Riding on, 71-year-old to compete at Olympics
- Lehman to emerge out of bankruptcy and wind down
- Jenkins captains Wales in Italy with Warburton out
- TransCanada executive: New Keystone route in weeks
- 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious' composer dies
- Top US commander going to Pakistan
- Afghan president backs strict guidelines for women
- Brazil says Blatter apologizes over Valcke remarks
- General: Syrian air defense complicates US options
- Yemen reels from army's defeat by al-Qaida
- Avalanche buries village in northeast Afghanistan
- World powers agree Iran nuclear talks can resume
- BMW in cooperation talks with General-Motors
- Busquets hopes to play for Spain at Olympics
- Oil slides below $105
- NY violin prodigy, now award-winning fundraiser
- Mercedes reveals design revamp with new A-Class
- Jury reaches verdict in US financier Stanford's trial
- Chilean leaders condemn brutal beating of gay man
- FBI offers $1 million reward for missing American
- Senegal releases 1st round presidential results
- Official: Murdoch interested in Turkish media buy
- Financier Stanford convicted on 13 of 14 counts
- Gas stations run dry as Brazil truckers strike
- Spain rejects government funds to help economy
- Global growth, Greek concerns hit stocks
- Analysis: Putin faces steep challenge in protests
- Brooks leads 2012 Country Music Hall of Fame class
- UN: Gaza exports long way off despite trial
- After Putin victory, Russia's Syria stance remains
- Atty: Accused NYC madam was starting dating biz
- Financier Stanford convicted in $7 billion fraud
- Former Cabinet members face charges in Colombia
- Leverkusen faces tough task at Barcelona
- Obama announces new housing initiatives
- Detective: Rutgers roommate saved tweets
- In 'Friends,' Westfeldt counters convention
- Greece steps up pressure in uncertain bond deal
- 2 Palestinian boys killed handling old ordnance
- APOEL looks to overturn deficit against Lyon
- IOC visits Rio ahead of golf course announcement
- Obama: Still a window for Iranian diplomacy
- Luge track for 2014 Sochi Games opens for 1st time
- Obama: Unilateral action against Syria a 'mistake'
- IUS inmate known as the 'Lipstick Killer' dies
- Android Market checks out, Google Play moves in
- Paco Rabanne revamps the Rhodoid disc dress
- Syria's Assad determined to keep fighting
- Obama pushes back at critics on gas prices
- Israeli President Shimon Peres visits Facebook HQ
- Obama: Republicans display 'casualness' on war
- Governor blasts US agents over immigration woes
- Iraqi police: 10 arrested in Haditha killing spree
- Obama: Democrats have 'better story' to tell women
- Dealer selling find signed by Lincoln, his Cabinet
- US pushes North to allow IAEA nuke monitors in
- FBI: Irish misstep led to conference call leak
- French Football Results
- Mozambique: Call for anti-government protest
- Arizona governor blasts US over immigration woes
- Israeli President Shimon Peres visits Facebook HQ
- Republicans clash with Obama on Iranian response
- Marseille slips to another defeat in French league
- US pushes North to allow IAEA nuke monitors in
- Female bomber kills 4 police in Russia's Caucasus
- Government: Major Greek banks agree on bond deal
- Jamaica police kill 6 in shootout in west Kingston
- Attorney slams Virginia Tech shootings response
- Obama: Diplomacy can stop Iran from getting bomb
- Mexico judge orders probe into killings of women
- Govt rejects no-handshake advice for UK Olympians
- FBI: Irish misstep led to conference call leak
- Eastern Libya pulls away from central government
- Biden meeting in CentAm to focus on drug violence
- Police: 16 killed in village attack in Nigeria
- Automakers snazz up small cars to lure wary buyers
- Source: Hedi Slimane named YSL creative director
- Gas stations running dry as Brazil truckers strike
- Metals lead broad decline in commodity prices
- Marseille slips to another defeat in French league
- Bravo, Best recalled to Windies squad for Aussies
- Atty: Accused NYC madam was starting dating biz
- Analysis: From Israel, urgings of caution on Iran
- Dow falls more than 200, interrupting 2012 rally
- Masters gives exemption to Ryo Ishikawa
- Peres: Social media helps with peace process
- BP settlement architects hope to win over skeptics
- Mexico's old ruling party slams fake campaign ad
- Obese US man's plea becomes YouTube sensation
- Pittsburgh's ToonSeum: Hundreds of comics damaged
- NY rabbi meets with jailed American Gross in Cuba
- Sen. Levin says Israeli attack on Iran likely
- Rep. of Congo: 246 dead after arms depot blasts
- US Rep. Donald Payne dies at age 77
- NYC lawsuit hearing against Strauss-Kahn delayed
- Brazilian commission approves key World Cup bill
- Rain delays start of NZ, South Africa 1st test
- Brazil to push ahead with truth commission
- Brazilian table tennis player reaches 6th Olympics
- DomRep's first lady fights bank account claim
- Andretti to enter Saavedra in Indy 500
- Tuesday's Champions League Results
- Government: Major Greek banks agree on bond deal
- Justin Bieber's mom to publish memoir
- Milan holds off Arsenal comeback, Benfica makes it
- NY rabbi meets with jailed American Gross in Cuba
- Milan just advances to last 8 instead of Arsenal
- Dow falls more than 200
- Benfica beats Zenit 2-0, advances to quarterfinals
- Report: Czechs arrest Iranian seeking M4 rifles
- A Ritz hotel on Lehman sale list as it winds down
- Brazilian commission approves key World Cup bill
- Treasury prices rise as global stock markets sink
- New iPad expected to have modest upgrades
- DomRep's first lady fights bank account claim
- Champions League Glance
- Chelsea beats Birmingham 2-0 to advance in FA Cup
- Greece announces Cabinet reshuffle
- New Zealand port fires 292 workers in labor fracas
- Arsenal's comeback falls 1 goal short versus Milan
- Chelsea beats Birmingham 2-0 to advance in FA Cup
- Pilot dies in Israeli-made jet crash in US
- Burton creates a 3-D feather fantasy for McQueen
- Islamist sect suspected in killing of 6 in Nigeria
- WCup bill passes first stage of approval in Brazil
- Strauss-Kahn NYC court hearing delayed 2 weeks
- Satellite images show progress at NKorea reactor
- Report: UK official suggests splitting up RBS
- World Golf Championships gaining some traction
- Chat room users may have seen fatal US shooting
- Official: LA scam defendant dies in French jail
- Mulally earns $34.5 million from stock grant
- Romney looks to boost lead on Super Tuesday
- Republican hopefuls, Obama clash about Iranians
- Security Council mulls proposed Syria resolution
- No longer No. 1, Donald sees room for improvement
- 8 women allege rape, harassment in military suit
- $7B swindle may keep Stanford behind bars for life
- Mexico apologizes in woman's 2002 rape by soldiers
- Teju Cole wins $10,000 prize for first novel
- Peter Godwin new president of PEN American Center
- 3 generations of Seaveys in 2012 Iditarod
- Isinbayeva top draw at world indoors
- Wednesday, March 14
- Newt Gingrich wins Georgia Republican primary
- 4 AP reporters win Harvard prize for NYPD series
- Satellite images show progress at NKorea reactor
- German-born man charged with killing wife in US
- Designer of 'Star Wars' look dies in US at 82
- Mexico judge orders probe into killings of women
- Romney wins Virginia Republican primary
- Chavez: first week of post-surgery recovery rough
- UN demands end to Sudan-South Sudan violence
- Romney, Gingrich have first wins on Super Tuesday
- Monkees contemplate how to memorialize Davy Jones
- Britain says handshakes OK for its Olympians
- AP sources: Congress to seek new sanctions on Iran
- Romney wins 2 states; Gingrich wins Georgia
- Chanel and McQueen entice fantasy in Paris shows
- Report: Colts, Manning breaking up
- Romney scores 2 early wins on Super Tuesday
- US Rep. Payne, known for Africa work, dies at 77
- Mexico army finds rocket, launcher in drug raid
- NZ wins toss, bowls in 1st test vs South Africa
- US envoys in Beijing for NKorea food aid talks
- US inmate known as the 'Lipstick Killer' dies
- Twin NASA probes begin studying the moon's gravity
- Santorum wins Tennessee; Romney wins 3 states
- Diplomacy, not war: New Iran nuclear talks seen
- Authorities: Hackers busted when 1 turns informant
- Romney scores 3 early wins on Super Tuesday
- Venezuelan court upholds Globivison TV fine
- Venezuelan court upholds Globivison TV fine
- Asia stocks fall ahead of Greek debt deal deadline
- China says woman had injury before self-immolation
- Ohio: Close race between Santorum, Romney
- Vasco da Gama picks up first victory in Copa
- Beijing criticizes US Congress decision on tariffs
- Romney scores 3 wins, Santorum 2 on Super Tuesday
- Taiwan shares open lower
- 1st test: New Zealand-South Africa scoreboard
- U.S. dollar down marginally in early Taipei trading
- Smith's 50 puts South Africa on top against NZ
- Australia aims for surplus despite economy slowing
- Santorum wins North Dakota Republican caucuses
- Chef Paula Deen's lawyers say accusations 'false'
- China Times: Let consumers be the judge
- Chef Paula Deen's attorneys say accusations false
- Avalanche buries village in Afghanistan; 47 dead
- Taiwanese protest US beef import plan
- India's ruling Congress party loses key state poll
- Hawaii gov. declares disaster after rain, flooding
- Clarke, Pattinson out of tri-series decider
- Romney wins Idaho Republican caucuses
- Romney, Santorum trade wins on Super Tuesday
- Ex-president receives health checkups under security detail
- Pistons overcome Bryant, beat Lakers 88-85 in OT
- United renews old acquaintance in Europa League
- Journalist arrested in New Delhi bomb attack
- Romney wins Ohio, 4 other Super Tuesday states
- Shares of TPK lower on disappointing February sales
- Army searches for missing unmanned aircraft
- Philippine ex-election chief arraigned for fraud
- South Africa 191-7 on day 1 of 1st test against NZ
- Journalist arrested in New Delhi bomb attack
- Chicagoans in Hollywood celebrate far from home
- Foreign minister denies U.S. beef decision tied to visa waiver status
- Uncertain risks torment Japanese in nuclear zone
- Nowitzki has 28 for Mavs in 95-85 win over Knicks
- Romney wins 5 states on Super Tuesday
- Suspicion rises between Western advisers, Afghans
- Iran's talking point: 'Dignity' in nuclear work
- Bangladeshi chief cricket selector quits
- Australia Olympic team leader happy with village
- Malaysian school warden jailed over boy's death
- Kaptur wins Ohio congressional primary faceoff
- China calls Tibetan immolators criminals, outcasts
- Sacramento approves arena plan to keep Kings
- Romney wins Ohio, 5 other Super Tuesday states
- Motorcycle bomb kills 4 Afghan civilians
- Romney wins 6 states on Super Tuesday
- Malaysian school warden sentenced over boy's death
- Motorcycle bomb kills 4 Afghan civilians
- Taiwan shares close down 0.43%
- U.S. officials inspect Taiwan airport as part of visa waiver review
- New office procured for Taiwan's WTO mission: Foreign Ministry
- Adidas barely breaks even as costs rise in Q4
- Thorpe says he expects to fail in Olympic bid
- Malaysia's govt buys power producer for $2.8B
- Analysis: Romney must ease independents' concerns
- China says most workers in Syria heading home
- France skeptical of Iran's willingness to talk
- Local bourse recoups most of early losses on bargain hunting
- HSBC sells insurance businesses to AXA and QBE
- UN humanitarian chief heads to Syria
- Suu Kyi's unthinkable leap from icon to parliament
- Congo army says military recruits' fate unknown
- Malaysia's govt buys power producer for $2.8B
- Taiwan reminds citizens of ban on working for Chinese government
- Per capita national debt rises for fourth consecutive month
- Civic groups demand premier's resignation over beef dispute
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Spain closes embassy in Syria over repression
- Officials: Car bomb kills 2 Iraqis in Baghdad
- Greek prison guards on strike
- Cyprus air controllers to hold 4-hour strike
- Spain leads FIFA rankings, Netherlands up to No. 2
- Citibank Indonesia exec jailed for bilking $4.4M
- Major parties opposed to giving beef-related bills 2nd reading
- Prize offered by Equatorial Guinea roils UNESCO
- Shares of Hannstar rally on improving bottom line, buyout hopes
- Obama to talk jobs in NC a day after GOP contests
- China criticizes US anti-subsidy measures
- Cheese lovers get their gouda on at world finals
- Probe continues into alleged cover-up of bird flu outbreaks
- Saint-Andre names new halves to face England
- ECFA benefits boost bike exports to China: economics minister
- UN humanitarian chief in Syria to urge aid access
- Thailand to pay journalist victims of violence
- Taiwan not aligned with China over Tiaoyutai islands: MOFA
- Thailand to pay journalist victims of violence
- 6 UK troops missing, presumed dead in Afghanistan
- Saint-Andre names new halves to face England
- Memorial hall commemorating democracy pioneer Lei Chen opens
- Three runaway Vietnamese workers nabbed
- Turkish woman again faces life in prison
- Investors: Stanford verdict won't restore losses
- New Moscow protest authorized; turnout in doubt
- ECB to hold fire on rates, loans as crisis eases
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- DC's Vertigo readies 4 new series, dedicated app
- Atty: Accused NYC madam unfair target of case
- Sect attacks police station, church in Nigeria
- Vietnam raises gasoline price to record high
- State election routs cripple India's ruling party
- Discovery Channel to feature documentaries on Japan's reconstruction
- Uthappa in India's squad for one-off T20 game
- Deportation row grows in Nigeria, South Africa
- World powers seek unity on Iran nuke program
- Mainz's Zidan fined for anti-Kaiserslautern chant
- Stocks rebound but Greek debt worries remain
- Unions call nationwide protests in South Africa
- US envoys: Progress in North Korea food aid talks
- State election routs cripple India's ruling party
- Terror indictment unveiled for Norway massacre
- 80 percent against ractopamine in U.S. beef: DPP poll
- Zaragoza president to sell majority stock
- 'Holland's Next Top Model' wins agency lawsuit
- No timetable for Taiwan-China political talks: official
- Ex-top policeman says son worked at Murdoch title
- Recovering Bee Gee back on stage for Titanic show
- Taoyuan airport slammed for not publicizing rankings
- Taiwan allows Vice President-elect to attend China forum
- Report: Indonesia football to lose funding
- Smartphone sales boost telecommunications sector in 2011
- German industrial orders drop in January
- New Moscow protest authorized; turnout in doubt
- Terror indictment unveiled for Norway massacre
- Officials: Double bombing kills 10 in Iraq
- Taiwan pavilion draws attention at Japan food fair
- Report: Indonesian football to lose funding
- Researcher reports breakthrough in orchid breeding
- US, Philippine drills planned near disputed areas
- 6 UK troops believed killed in Afghanistan
- Group calls for specific policies to further protect women's rights
- 7-10 Chinese cities could join FIT program: official
- Cafe chain operator plans to open outlets in Hong Kong
- Prize offered by Equatorial Guinea roils UNESCO
- Double bombing kills 12 in northern Iraq
- EU: Hungary must answer more questions to get aid
- More investors sign up for Greek bond swap
- Hamas to stay out of any Israel-Iran fighting
- Hackers hit Spanish security co. in revenge attack
- Romney gains big delegate lead in nomination fight
- AIT holds first forum on U.S. presidential election
- Santander fires Gonzalez, cuts coaching staff to 2
- Bayern defends Heynckes with 'full confidence'
- Peugeot seeks return to profitability with GM
- Georgia, Azerbaijan plan bid to co-host Euro 2020
- Investors: Stanford verdict won't restore $7B loss
- Health uncertainties torment Japanese in nuke zone
- Tens of thousands protest in South Africa
- Ireland makes 2 injury-enforced changes for Scots
- AIT to adjust staffing if Taiwan gains visa waiver status
- Taiwan to form TV viewing survey committee
- Poland's main interest rate unchanged at 4.5 pct
- 3 days after Rep. of Congo blast, no rescue effort
- Putin: Asylum for Assad in Russia not discussed
- US worker productivity growth slowed in Q4
- 6 execs charged in Olympus loss coverup scandal
- More testimony in webcam spying trial
- Former director of Haiti's Central Bank slain
- Electronic Arts bringing back 'SimCity' franchise
- Organic egg sales unaffected by avian flu panic: vendor
- Ma urges party members to check spending
- Anti-nuclear activists to stage protests around Taiwan
- Double bombing kills 13 in northern Iraq
- Top military leader talks of risk for US in Syria
- UEFA urged to prohibit club owners' sponsor deals
- Ryanair rapped over Thomas Cook ad campaign
- UK premier leads tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
- Groups urge COA to adopt less strict definition of fowl plague
- German shop changes name amid outcry
- Oil rises above $105 amid improving US economy
- Foreign trade for first two months second highest: ministry
- Oil rises above $105 amid improving US economy
- Oil rises above $105 amid improving US economy
- Oil rises above $105 amid improving US economy
- Chunghwa Telecom fined for misleading ad
- Romney gains big delegate lead in nomination fight
- Romney gains big delegate lead in nomination fight
- Romney gains big delegate lead in nomination fight
- Japan's ex-prime minister to receive honorary doctorate in Taiwan
- Smartphones take 62% of Taiwan's mobile phone market: research firm
- Hualien tourism department head probed over kickback allegations
- Taiwan ranks third in world bakery contest
- Talk of the Day -- iPad 3 shipments help buoy air cargo business
- Missing UAV has still not been located: military spokesman
- Apple unveils new iPad just called “iPad”
- Cuba not to attend Americas summit, Santos says
- Chen to face cardiac surgery and one-week hospital stay
- U.S. agents check security at TTY for visa-free program
- Six U.K. troops believed killed in Afghanistan
- Protesters take on government over U.S. beef ban
- Taiwan citizens cannot serve on China government bodies: MAC
- Investigation continues for alleged cover-up of bird flu outbreaks
- Better ties with China depend on the U.S.: Yang Jie-chi
- Tiaoyutai Islands issue to be handled based on ‘national interests’: MOFA
- Memorial hall opened yesterday honoring democracy pioneer Lei Chen
- Blood donation rally at the Miramar Garden Taipei
- Australian cut payrolls in Feb., unemployment rate rises
- Taiwan dollar declines to one-week low on outflows; bonds steady
- Romney wins Ohio, 5 other Super Tuesday states
- Romney’s narrow win in Ohio shows GOP divide
- Avalanche buries village in Afghanistan; 47 dead
- U.N. humanitarian chief heads to Syria
- Journalist arrested in New Delhi bomb attack
- A lifeline built on shifting sands
- Volunteer effort promotes hurricane awareness
- UN calls for gender equality and human rights in rural areas on Women’s Day
- Android Market checks out, Google Play moves in
- New iPad expected to have modest upgrades
- Excitement over electric cars subsides at Geneva Auto show
- Twin NASA probes begin studying the moon's gravity
- Authorities: Hackers busted when 1 turns informant
- In Greece, cuts go only so far
- As Russia votes, the question is: Can Putin change?
- The legal case against attacking Iran
- Obama to Iran: Stop, or else
- Israel’s best friend
- Injection easier than IV in treating deadly epileptic seizures
- Former surgeon left her career to become a holistic healer
- Smoking restrictions: Heart study a shot of adrenaline for advocates of tighter rules by Michael Booth
- Nowitzki has 28 for Mavs in 95-85 win over Knicks
- South Africa 191-7 on day 1 of 1st test against NZ
- Yelp is on the way at BNP Paribas Open
- India governing party loses polls in largest state
- Britain says handshakes OK for its Olympians
- 6 UK soldiers killed in Afghanistan blast
- Indictment released in Norwegian camp mass killing case
- Chen Hao-wei to China for League One Debut
- Ugandan rebel army leader Joseph Kony made infamous on internet
- San Antonio Spurs 118 beats New York Knicks 105
- Australia: floods spread in New South Wales hit by most rain in 38 years
- Taiwan pig farmers protest as US representative calls for end beef ban
- Thousands of Taiwan farmers rally to protest US beef import
- Japanese stocks advanced as US employment added, yen slid against dollar
- Apple’s “the new iPad” thicker, heavier than iPad 2
- Air France-KLM reported full-year loss as sluggish economy and high fuel costs
- Taiwan ex-President Chen Shui-bian treated for cardiac problems
- Investors with 60% of Greek bonds committed to debt swap
- Apple says more than 200K apps for iPad
- Bach’s St. Matthew Passion to premiere in Taiwan
- European stocks rose before Greek debt-swap deadline
- US Secretary of State Clinton to meet Russian Foreign Minister on Syria
- German official data show business bankruptcies decline in 2011
- Asian, Russian insurers targeted as US seeks to expand sanctions on Iran
- Biggest solar storm in years races toward Earth
- French retailer Carrefour profit declines 14 percent due to EU debt crisis
- Taiwan appoints Hsieh Fadah as new representative in Singapore
- Stocks move higher a day after Tuesday's big dive
- Stocks recover ahead of Greek bond deal deadline
- Gil Hanse to design 2016 Rio Olympic golf course
- Italy warns India about ship firing detentions
- Slower gains in worker output could lead to hiring
- Colts announce they're releasing Peyton Manning
- Colombia president in Cuba to talk summit flap
- Report clears Swiss central bank directors
- Russia says Mideast Quartet to meet at UN
- Bjoergen, Brandsdal win World Cup sprint in Norway
- Rangers on the brink as players reject wage cuts
- Attorney: Accused NYC madam unfair target of case
- Cross-Country World Cup Results
- Obama, Libyan prime minister confer at White House
- Euro rises vs dollar ahead of Greek bond swap
- Al-Qaida claims responsibility for Yemen attack
- Gunbattle kills policewoman in Mexico border town
- Moldovan Parliament sets date for president vote
- Lawmaker: Larger special ops role in Afghan war?
- US commanders: No plan to cede Afghan war to CIA
- Air Canada's largest union issues strike notice
- Soldier deaths affect Prince Harry's Jamaica plans
- UK police pull woman's torso from London canal
- Putin: Asylum for Assad in Russia not discussed
- Iraq: UN chief to attend Arab summit in Baghdad
- Irish hacking suspect freed in wake of FBI sting
- Top FBI official: NYPD operations damaged trust
- FBI: terrorists may be eyeing cyber attacks on US
- Ex-ruling party official moves to Mexico's left
- UN prosecutors seek 28-year sentence for Seselj
- Oil up above $106 after inventories report
- Apple event begins where new iPad expected
- Syria's Baba Amr is deserted, Red Cross says
- UK's May back from Jordan talks on preacher
- Whatmore expects Pakistan reaction in Asia Cup
- Council of Europe calls for FIFA corruption probes
- US envoy to travel to Myanmar ahead of polls
- Antigua PM seeks to help recover Stanford funds
- Tirreno-Adriatico Results
- UNESCO weighs ousting Syria from rights committee
- Solar storm headed toward Earth may disrupt power
- Harvey Weinstein: French film's golden age is now
- Clinton says US prepared to work with Putin
- All England Badminton Open Results
- Du, Santoso make early exits in All England Open
- UN envoy warns al-Qaida has gained ground in Yemen
- Greek bond swap gains momentum as deadline nears
- G-8 summit puts US town on alert
- Chrysler recalling about 200,000 Jeep Liberty SUVs
- State FBI head speaks outs on NYPD operations
- US wants pressure on Sri Lanka to probe war crimes
- Brazil drivers union agrees to stop strike
- Treasury prices lower on better jobs numbers
- Vazquez Rana re-elected to 4-year term
- French PM hosts Jewish leaders on slaughter issue
- Apple CEO speaks of post-PC era at iPad event
- UNESCO postpones Equatorial Guinea prize decision
- Guangzhou beats last year's finalist Jeonbuk 5-1
- Zimbabwe says it won't yield on mining takeover
- Police: Twins died long before being found
- New iPad thicker, heavier than old model
- Italian Football Results
- Islamist, leftist Tunisian students clash
- 'Downton' star gets another period project
- 13 Judy Blume books coming out as e-books
- Genome study finds some gorilla DNA aping our own
- Juventus held to costly 1-1 draw at Bologna
- Italian Football Summaries
- Spider-Man ride reopening at Universal Orlando
- 1-year sentence in Iran charity case in US
- Top 5 manufacturers of tablet computers in 2011
- Balotelli fined by City for breaking curfew
- 'Holland's Next Top Model' wins agency lawsuit
- Terror indictment: Breivik shot 56 victims in head
- List of iPad models announced Wednesday
- Virginia Tech detective thought campus was safe
- Cells may spare kidney transplant rejection drugs
- Brazil to fine companies for low female pay
- US Jews aid remnants of Ethiopian community
- Texts, tweets scrutinized in webcam spying trial
- Talk of US military in Syria divides Congress
- Qatar plans $2 billion investment in Sudan
- Marines to reduce by half in Afghanistan this year
- AP Exclusive: Diplomats say Iran cleaned nuke work
- Argentina rugby team hires Graham Henry as adviser
- Consumers borrowed $17.8 billion more in January
- AP Exclusive: Iran may have cleaned up nuke work
- Islamist, leftist Tunisian students clash
- Theater artists nationwide unite for Japan benefit
- In Western US, plans for harvestable `food forest'
- Justice: Mexico should release jailed French woman
- Lawyer: Vatican overrules 13 church closings in US
- In bin Laden's lair, his wives split by suspicions
- Migrant kids' case manager charged with sex abuse
- Hamas unclear about role in Israel-Iran fighting
- Obama urges shift to new energy technologies
- AP Exclusive: Iran may be cleaning up nuke work
- Ill. lawmakers set $33.7 billion budget limit
- Islamists could crown Egypt's next president
- Lobbyist: Casinos want fair online gambling
- Elie Saab unveils latest va-va-voom collection
- US mom who sent boy to Russia must pay support
- UN envoy warns al-Qaida has gained ground in Yemen
- Review: Trip to Mars is no fun in `John Carter'
- Egypt court overturns police death sentence
- Wheat falls as supply glut renews demand worries
- Report: Grounded New Zealand ship took short cuts
- At SXSW media zoo, convergence is annual buzz word
- Apple unveils 'new iPad' with sharper screen
- As productivity slows, companies may boost hiring
- Report: Cologne, Arsenal agree on Podolski
- Argentine transport minister quits, cites health
- US officials seek dealers in stolen artifacts case
- US House bill to allow Holocaust survivors to sue
- Sick Alaska seal shows possible spread of disease
- US tags Vatican as a money laundering concern
- Auckland seeks to break Super 15 losing streak
- Stocks close higher a day after big dive
- Libyan leader: no force against self-rule move
- At a Glance: The new iPad vs. older model
- Libya says world should help Syrians gain freedom
- Hiring grows as companies hit limits with workers
- Defoe brace guides Spurs into FA Cup quarterfinals
- English Football Results
- Kelly Cutrone says reality belongs on reality TV
- Big-budget 'au revoir' ends Paris fashion week
- State FBI head speaks outs on NY police operations
- Apple describes post-PC era, surprise of success
- Messi scores 5 as Barcelona thrash Leverkusen 7-1
- NASA to launch 5 rockets quickly to track winds
- Swedish prime minister announces split from wife
- Apple unveils 'new iPad' with sharper screen
- Woods, McIlroy try to build on momentum
- New Zealand vs. South Africa
- Jury to decide if Stanford accounts can be seized
- New Zealand-South Africa Scoreboard
- Wednesday's Champions League Results
- Messi nets record 5 goals as Barca cruises in CL
- UK business secretary lashes out at banks
- US family sex case charges being dismissed
- Jury sees video of interview in US webcam spy case
- APOEL beats Lyon in penalties in Champs League
- Alliances the buzz word for Europe auto survival
- Clinton says UN soldier brought cholera to Haiti
- Truck driver strike draining gas out of Sao Paulo
- Forbes tally grows to 1,226 billionaires globally
- APOEL beats Lyon on penalties in Champions League
- Whitney Houston leaves everything to her daughter
- 2 vessels collide off N. Ireland; no injuries
- US teacher on leave over porn video allegation
- Egyptian women participate in Bush fellowship
- Messi grabs record 5 goals as Barca cruises in CL
- Jury deciding if Stanford accounts can be seized
- French premier reaches out to Jews, Muslims
- Ecuadorean judge in Chevron case dismissed
- Former US soldier indicted on terror charge
- Street in St. Petersburg named for Dan Wheldon
- 16 bodies found in northern Mexico graves
- Hyundai's European business gets noticed
- South Africa 238, NZ 40-1 at lunch on day 2
- Virginia adopts pre-abortion ultrasound into law
- Australian admits fake collar bomb extortion bid
- Va. Tech official defends actions during killings
- Biggest solar storm in years races toward Earth
- New Cars Land headlines Disneyland expansion
- APOEL beats Lyon on penalties in Champions League
- Facebook enters new $5 billion credit deal
- Convention fight only hope for Santorum, Gingrich
- Facebook enters new $5 billion credit deal
- Writer disputes 'Desperate Housewives' testimony
- US nurse aide posted Facebook photos of patients
- Russia accuses Libya of training Syrian rebels
- US, Switzerland dominating world cheese contest
- Michael Bradley chasing 3rd Puerto Rico Open title
- Treasury launches sale of $6B of AIG stock
- NJ FBI: NYPD monitoring damaged public trust
- Darvish impressive in his big league debut
- Migrant kids' case manager tried for alleged abuse
- Texas man executed for killing wife, her boyfriend
- 4 cities interested in staging 2019 Pan Am Games
- Hunt for missing US troops set to resume in NKorea
- Diplomats: Syrian envoy selects 2 deputies
- AP source: NY madam suspect's broker pal ID'd
- High-level meetings Monday on Syria and Mideast
- Neymar scores 3 goals, Santos beats Internacional
- US, Switzerland dominate world cheese contest
- Brumbies CEO: White interested in coaching England
- Hanse of US to design 2016 Rio Olympic golf course
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Colombian president: Cuba summit invite unlikely
- Activists launch viral video on Africa atrocities
- Powerful, intimate, thoughtful 'An Iliad'
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- Where to? Manning will have several NFL suitors
- At a Glance: Forbes magazine's top 10 billionaires
- Column: Manning and Irsay do an awkward dance
- New arrest in deaths of Dominican migrants at sea
- A's eager for resolution to territorial rights
- New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard
- NZ 144-5 in reply to 238 at tea day 2, 1st test
- Chong Wei, Lin roll through All England openers
- Samsung sues Apple over patents in SKorea
- USGS: 4.6 magnitude quake rattles Haiti
- China woos Hollywood studios with film fund
- 6 UK troops killed in Afghanistan explosion
- Original 6 always a threat to win the Stanley Cup
- Mexico spots record high gray whale calves in Baja
- Vietnam jails 2 for disseminating anti-gov't docs
- China restricts police power on secret detentions
- Asian stocks rebound on hopes for Greek debt deal
- Wizards come from 21 down, top Lakers 106-101
- Teenager Sanchez wows 'American Idol' judges
- China to restrict secret detentions _ on paper
- Clarke ruled out of ODI series in Caribbean
- Oil hovers above $106 amid Iran nuclear tensions
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- IOC tells India it will not drop Dow as sponsor
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- 'Apple concept stocks' higher on new iPad debut
- New Zealand vs. South Africa 1st test scores
- 1st test: New Zealand vs South Africa scoreboard
- Taiwanese protest US beef import plan
- NZ leads South Africa by 5 runs after 2nd day
- China Times: Beef import policy stirs political storm
- 'Portal 2,' 'Skyrim' win at Game Developers Choice
- Tsai Wan-tsai and family tops Taiwan's richest list: Forbes
- Police interrogate dissident monk in Myanmar
- Big brands give AB Inbev Q4 profit boost
- Wanted: Censor for Pakistan's Internet
- Air France-KLM reports $1 billion loss for 2011
- Alaska Native musher strives to be Iditarod champ
- French retailer Carrefour profit slips 14 percent
- President lauds progress in Taiwan-Philippines ties
- Taiwan shares close up 1.03%
- Penguins win 7th straight, beat Maple Leafs 3-2
- Donovan salvages draw for Galaxy against Toronto
- A modern Falkland Islands, transformed by war
- Sri Lanka chasing 232 to clinch Tri-series
- China's Proview warns dealers to stop iPad sales
- EADS reports profits up sharply in 2011
- Makeovers for disenfranchised women in Paris salon
- HTC to narrow gaps in LTE phone market: analyst
- Big brands give AB Inbev Q4 profit boost
- High-flying Chinese leader absent from top meeting
- Swiss central bank posts 13.5B francs profit
- Discord unites elite hackers charged in NY, IL
- Deutsche Post Q4 earnings hit by Postbank effects
- Obama welcomes president of Ghana to White House
- Dubai firm Abraaj invests in African insurance
- Man said to be Syrian official defects online
- Japan economy shrank less than estimated in 4Q
- Tax case filed against boxing champ Manny Pacquiao
- Deadline for Greek bond swap arrives
- Mozambique police storm opposition camp
- Eurostar 2011 passenger numbers up 2 percent
- French retailer Carrefour profit slips 14 percent
- US, North Korea food aid talks end with progress
- Taiwan shares rebound amid reduced Europe debt concerns
- UK: Afghanistan deaths won't dent troop morale
- ECB to hold fire on rates, loans as crisis eases
- Croatia Airlines on strike over management
- Sarkozy hopes Mexico releases jailed Frenchwoman
- MOFA thanks U.S. Congress for backing Taiwan's ICAO bid
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Taiwan beef dispute a 'stumbling block' to free trade: AIT
- U.S. denies bullying Taiwan on beef imports
- German business bankruptcies down in 2011
- Russian grannies win bid to sing at Eurovision
- Lawmakers grill officials over new ractopamine policy
- New iPad likely to hit Taiwan market in 1-2 months
- Mass burial for Congolese explosion victims
- UK defense official charged with leaking secrets
- Philippine rebels own plantation manager's killing
- Shell to stop Iran oil purchases ahead of deadline
- Iran's top leader welcomes Obama's remarks
- Greece sees finish line in race to slice debt
- Croatia's Ivan Ljubicic to call it quits in April
- AP source: Madam suspect's broker pal identified
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- English Football Fixtures
- South Africa apologizes over Nigerian deportations
- Australia wins tri-series final match by 16 runs
- Obama's former nanny overwhelmed by new celebrity
- French appeals trial opens over Concorde crash
- Markets confident of Greek debt swap success
- Australia beats Sri Lanka in tri-series final
- Marseille looks to stem tide of defeats at Ajaccio
- Independent journalist beaten in Montenegro
- BMW made record $6.4 billion in 2011
- UK lawmakers: Prepare for loss of global influence
- Bayern Munich says title chase is still alive
- Annan says end to Syria violence is top priority
- Thai police seize exotic animals at private zoo
- Tri-series: Australia vs. Sri Lanka scoreboard
- Family duties hinder Taiwanese women's job opportunities: department
- Despite hardships, Palestinians train for Olympics
- UK press regulator axed after hacking scandal
- IAAF creates Hall of Fame for track and field
- Topless protest of domestic violence in Turkey
- Bank of England keeps policy unchanged
- BMW made record $6.4 billion in 2011
- F1 team Marussia signs female test driver
- Women receive unfair treatment in the workforce: DPP
- Japan kept silent on worst nuclear crisis scenario
- Ennis-Chernova highlight 1st day at world indoors
- After Arsenal loss, AC Milan attempts to regroup
- Web star born: Kony video gets millions of views
- Ex-PM: Japan was unprepared for nuke crisis
- APOEL upstages European giants in Champions League
- Barcelona's Messi takes aim at Racing Santander
- Plant chief: Fukushima nuke plant still vulnerable
- Mancini: City is interested in signing Van Persie
- Vietnam sentences 29 in human trafficking case
- Chelsea hosts Stoke with players still adjusting
- England's Dawson could miss European Championship
- Baltic leaders lobby new nuclear plant
- German industrial production returns to growth
- Relatives of US woman said she didn't aid genocide
- Reaction to Lionel Messi's 5-goal performance
- Women's rights need greater protection: president
- Police: Gunmen kill 4 officers in north Nigeria
- Taiwan-U.S. ties will improve if beef issue resolved: AIT director
- Religious groups declare united stance against nuclear power
- Kerry: Time isn't right for US move against Syria
- UK: Russia, China paying price over Syria stance
- Syrian official defects to protest Assad crackdown
- Iran's top leader welcomes Obama's remarks
- UK press regulator axed after hacking scandal
- Web star born: Kony video gets millions of views
- Oil up at $107 amid Greek debt talks, Iran tension
- FBI says NYPD monitoring damaged Muslim's trust
- Greek foreign minister meets Syrian opposition
- ECB keeps rates unchanged as crisis eases
- Pakistan charges bin Laden wives
- ECB keeps rates unchanged as crisis eases
- Military raises flags at Olympic medal ceremonies
- Spanish Parliament approves tough new labor reform
- NATO chief and Russia's Putin agree to meet soon
- Pig farmers protest against ractopamine before gov't agencies
- UK lawmakers: Prepare for loss of global influence
- Convention fight only hope for Santorum, Gingrich
- TSMC to hire 2,000 new employees
- Burkina Faso fires 136 cops after mutiny last year
- Thai police seize 200-plus animals at private zoo
- Israeli troops, Palestinians clash over prisoner
- IRB says Welsh-born Shingler cannot play for Scots
- Egypt again postpones trial of US nonprofit groups
- Colombia finds bodies of 4 miners are accident
- Super Tuesday drew heavy comment on social media
- Romney's lead over rivals grows wide
- US drug raid in Puerto Rico targets 75 suspects
- UAE health care firm plans London stock listing
- Maker of Fender guitars files for $200M IPO
- Fuel leak causes AirTran flight to be diverted
- Fenway Park wins Historic Places registry listing
- Turkey wants big involvement in Syria conference
- More Americans seek unemployment benefits
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi warns of voter list problems
- Bette Midler to be honored by Songwriters Hall
- Jimmy Buffett one step closer to NV casino license
- Ex-president stable after receiving cardiac catheterization
- Nobel Foundation rejects peace prize criticism
- Family of US twins who died together found
- US unemployment applications hover near low levels
- Owens leads the way into new IAAF Hall of Fame
- UK: Russia, China paying price over Syria stance
- Pakistan charges bin Laden's wives
- Employees have insufficient understanding of economy: poll
- Chesney, Aldean, McGraw to perform at ACM Awards
- UK: Afghanistan deaths won't dent troop morale
- Actor Steven Seagal, US sheriff's office sued
- Indonesia limits foreign mine stakes to 49 percent
- Fishing town haunted by loss a year after tsunami
- 3-time French Open champ Kuerten elected to Hall
- Taiwan-branded ICT products draw attention at CeBIT
- Taiwan-China business cooperation should benefit both sides: official
- Turkey opposes military intervention in Syria
- Berlusconi skips TV show to congratulate Putin
- Stewart Enterprises boosts fiscal 1Q profit boost
- Israeli PM hails Putin's win despite fraud claims
- Unstoppable Messi in sight of Barca scoring record
- Canada leaves key interest rate at 1 percent
- Italy encourages Serbia to press on with EU bid
- Geneva auto show opens to public
- Wesley completes move to Palmeiras from Werder
- Great powers stress diplomacy in Iran standoff
- Auction for cup won by 1st Olympic marathon champ
- Taiwan plans to check all beef imports: health minister
- Consumers' Foundation finds ractopamine in U.S. beef imports
- Exxon to spend $185B over 5 years to find oil, gas
- More women work in male-dominated industries: study
- Taiwan trade fair to open in Shanghai in April
- Web star born: Kony video gets millions of views
- Stock indexes gain as Greek crisis nears deadline
- Spanish jet makes emergency landing in Amsterdam
- Bette Midler to be honored by Songwriters Hall
- Lieuwe Westra wins 5th stage of Paris-Nice
- Lieuwe Westra wins 5th stage of Paris-Nice
- Grad student unionization bill heads to Mich. gov
- Welfare recipients could face drug tests in Ga.
- Auction for cup won by 1st Olympic marathon champ
- Ariz. man convicted in Vegas mortgage fraud case
- Ireland forced to make 3rd injury-enforced change
- Prosecution to rest in US webcam spying trial
- China's navy to take delivery of first aircraft carrier this year
- Big solar storm reaches Earth; no trouble reported
- Great powers stress diplomacy in Iran standoff
- Column: Messi-ah or just Messi? Doesn't matter
- Chef Batali settles lawsuit for $5 million
- Most AmCham Taipei members bullish on business outlook: survey
- Prosecution rests in US webcam spying trial
- Rowling's Harry Potter website to launch in April
- Apollo to induct Lionel Richie, Etta James
- UNESCO board OKs divisive Equatorial Guinea prize
- Nuclear envoys of the rival Koreas in New York
- Russian grannies win bid to sing at Eurovision
- Lieuwe Westra wins 5th stage of Paris-Nice
- BLM proposes measures for oil, gas lease parcels
- Poland's Euro 2012 head expected more from Ukraine
- Women's film festival kicks off to raise awareness
- Independent journalist beaten in Montenegro
- Cavendish wins sprint; Goss maintains overall lead
- Taiwan names new envoy to Singapore
- Cambridge students plan to protest DSK appearance
- Official: Participation in Greek swap tops 75 pct
- Mosque delays FBI visit meant to repair trust
- Biggest solar storm in years hits, so far so good
- Fire burns at large hotel in Bangkok tourist area
- 1 dead, 3 wounded in northern Mozambique clashes
- Analysis: Victorious Putin has tricky path with US
- Tim Howard signs new long-term deal with Everton
- Ian Fleming's magical Chitty car flies again
- Swiss club Servette staves off bankruptcy
- Md. rally for offshore wind, against fracking
- South Africa apologizes over Nigerian deportations
- Venezuela inmates release 1,200 hostages
- BLM defers oil and gas leases in sage grouse areas
- Vegas single-family home sales up 18 percent
- Romney's lead over rivals grows wide
- Brazil's ex-prez Silva improves in hospital
- FBI says NYPD monitoring damaged Muslim's trust
- Yemen army attacks al-Qaida militants, killing 8
- Stock indexes gain as Greek crisis nears deadline
- Lieuwe Westra wins 5th stage of Paris-Nice
- Web star born: Kony video gets millions of views
- EU: Fewer illegal migrants entering Greece
- Maker of Fender guitars files for $200M IPO
- Jim Lanier takes Iditarod lead
- Baltic leaders lobby over new nuclear plant
- Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy at Miaoli Celebrates Its 17th Birthday
- Pig farmers protest as AIT chief calls for end beef ban
- Fangwan and Chutang Chicken Farms waiting for the axe to fall
- Greece sees finish line in race to slice debt
- Taiwan appoints Hsieh Fadah as new representative in Singapore
- Syrian official defects to protest Assad crackdown
- U.S. does not bully Taiwan on beef imports: AIT director
- MOFA appreciates U.S. Congress’ support for Taiwan’s ICAO bid
- DPP calls for attention to unfair treatment for women in workforce
- iPad 3 coming to Taiwan in likely 1-2 months
- Chen treated for cardiac problems
- Taiwan dollar snaps four-day drop on export data; bonds steady
- 25th Taipei International Cycle Show opens a golden era in bikes and equipment
- Osama bin Laden’s wives charged with illegal entry after 10 months in detention
- High-flying Chinese leader absent from top meeting
- More details emerge about Wang Lijun, Bo Xilai
- Marines to reduce by half in Afghanistan this year
- Biggest solar storm in years races toward Earth
- Clinton concerned over Russian post-vote arrests
- Private investors with 60% of Greek bonds to join debt swap
- Asian stocks rebound on hopes for Greek debt deal
- Brazil cuts interest rate amid lackluster growth
- Facebook gets $8 billion credit line while adding to banker list
- Japan economy contracts 0.7%, less than estimate
- Swiss central bank posts 13.5B francs profit
- Chanel and McQueen entice fantasy in Paris shows
- Apple unveils 'new iPad' with sharper screen
- The new iPad vs. older models
- Original iPad tech specs
- List of new iPad models
- Apple describes post-PC era, surprise of success
- Apple lets movies into iCloud, upgrades Apple TV
- New iPad thicker, heavier than old model
- Is re-election driving Obama’s Israel policy?
- Sanctions first, despite Iran urgency
- Beware the ‘Nigerian Taliban’
- In Athens, austerity's ugliness
- Dogging Mitt Romney
- A Thousand Words’ co-star doesn’t want to be taken (so) seriously
- Teenager Sanchez wows 'American Idol' judges
- Whitney Houston leaves everything to her daughter
- Harvey Weinstein: French film’s golden age is now
- Oscar-winning HBO documentary faces some hard facts
- Daughter raised in abusive home is burdened by past
- UN envoy Kofi Annan warns against arming rebels before his trip to Syria
- Ministry aims to turn despair into hope
- Coffee shops take different approaches with laptop squatters
- Artists bring ambitious vision to naked fruition at fashion show
- Texas women losing options for health care
- Dog survives 53 days in wild, reunited with owner
- Indonesia zoo giraffe dies with plastic in stomach
- Wizards come from 21 down, top Lakers 106-101
- Messi grabs record 5 goals as Barca cruises in CL
- China’s inflation relieved to slowest, giving policy to stimulate economy
- French President Nicolas Sarkozy is best-known and least-liked EU leaders, poll shows
- 2 foreign tourists killed, 20 others injured in hotel fire in Bangkok
- US President Obama to show British PM Cameron “March Madness” during visit
- British citizen and Italian hostages killed in Nigeria after rescue attempt
- British Queen Elizabeth II launches nationwide Diamond Jubilee tour
- Taipower willing to give up Taiwan reactors to limit nuclear disaster
- China: Bo Xilai reappears after absence
- Australia Qantas’ Asian plan stalls after talks with Malaysian Airlines fail
- Inflation in Germany accelerated in Feb. led by oil process
- Taiwan reacts to AIT statements about US beef issue
- 25th Taipei International Cycle Show opens a golden era in bikes and equipment
- IIF chairman Josef Ackermann says results of Greek debt swap good for Euro area
- Coca-Cola and Pepsi to change recipes to avoid cancer warning
- Kiribati, one of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, plans to move to Fiji due to rising sea levels
- Italy’s Deputy Finance Minister Vittorio Grilli says Greek debt not necessarily credit event
- Taiwan judiciary investigates alleged H5N2 bird flu cover-up
- Early tests of stem cells injection succeed in curbing transplant rejection
- Apocalypse of Aung San Suu Kyi for Taiwan
- US state of Montana to close Taiwan Asia-Pacific office
- Celebrities brewing coffee sales for a cause
- UN prepares 90-day aid, food plan for Syria
- Iraq boosts oil export capacity in Persian Gulf
- Stock market rally helped rebuild US wealth in Q4
- Kerry: Time is not right for US move against Syria
- As vote looms, Slovakia rocked by bribes scandal
- Greece closes in on target in bond swap deal
- SFA says Rangers chairman is not 'fit and proper'
- EPA official to oversee USVI refinery shutdown
- Monkees star Davy Jones mourned in private funeral
- Kauto Star on the mend ahead of Gold Cup deadline
- High-level Syrian official defects over crackdown
- Review: A stellar finish to 'Mass Effect' trilogy
- Gasoline truck drivers end strike in Sao Paulo
- Royal Navy submariner charged with leaking secrets
- Bishop urged to open churches after Vatican ruling
- Cuba blames US for Summit of the Americas snub
- APNewsBreak: Court takes over oil spill claims
- Libyan PM denies training Syrian rebels
- British, Italian hostages killed in Nigeria rescue
- Exxon sets spending at $185B over next 5 years
- UNESCO panel skirts issue of Syria rights role
- Houston lawyer calls will "straightforward"
- Judge won't block vote on Delphi acquisition
- APNewsBreak: Full Titanic site mapped for 1st time
- Dubai shipbuilder to build piece of Shell project
- Chong Wei advances to All England quarters
- Texas vulture study upends homicide forensics
- French appeals trial opens over Concorde crash
- Israeli troops, Palestinians clash over prisoner
- 2 German tourists kidnapped in Ethiopia released
- Rock on: Maker of Fender guitars files for IPO
- Ito earns 4th ski jump World Cup victory of 2012
- Airbus says China blocking orders over EU scheme
- NY company growing mushrooms as packing material
- Ski Jump World Cup Results
- Cyprus limits air traffic controllers' strikes
- UN prepares 90-day aid, food plan for Syria
- Houston's lawyer calls her will 'straightforward'
- Coroner: Philly cardinal died of natural causes
- British, Italian hostages killed in Nigeria rescue
- Top US lawman disturbed by New York Police spying
- Chong Wei advances to All England quarters
- Polley, Delpy bring films to Tribeca Film Festival
- Airbus says China blocking orders over EU scheme
- Boaters warned of whales in San Francisco Bay
- UNESCO board OKs divisive Equatorial Guinea prize
- Egypt's military probing charges against activists
- 'Heavy Rain' game creator debuts high-tech 'Kara'
- US inmate executed, state's second in 8 days
- House: study liquor sales in NH grocery stores
- Obama, Karzai talk; security pact getting closer
- NH House bans BPA in baby feeding containers
- Israeli premier will not allow a nuclear Iran
- Bill offers tax credits for hiring NJ's jobless
- Tenn. February revenues beat projections by $23M
- US judge releases terrorism beheading plot suspect
- Neb. farmland values soar 31 percent in 2011
- Oil up on Greek debt talks
- 2 plead not guilty in trade secret theft for China
- UN leaders call for convening conference on women
- Biologists project big Pacific Coast salmon season
- Stock rally helps regain wealth lost in recession
- Official: Bedouins, Egyptian police clash in Sinai
- Court takes over BP oil spill claims
- Virginia Tech admits errors in shooting timeline
- Judge: Jury has verdict on frozen Stanford funds
- Interfaith leaders speaking out on NYPD tactics
- Exxon pegs spending at $185B over next 5 years
- Arizona inmate executed, state's second in 8 days
- Double-amputee in Cuba sets sights on London games
- Marine's Facebook page tests military rules
- 11 Cuban migrants rescued from Puerto Rico island
- Jury backs US claim to $330M in Stanford accounts
- Europa League Glance
- Israeli premier will not allow Iran nuclear bombs
- Sporting Lisbon beats City 1-0 in Europa League
- Jury: US can seize $330M in Stanford accounts
- Shots fired at US psych clinic; injuries reported
- Deadline ends on Greek bond swap deal
- A star is born on 'Game Change' named Sarah Palin
- Police: Dominican man kills ex over Facebook photo
- British, Italian hostages killed in Nigeria rescue
- Pat Robertson: Pot should be legal like alcohol
- Birdlike dinos wore basic black with glossy touch
- Oil ends higher on Greek debt talks
- 'Titanic' director Cameron plans record ocean dive
- Trespasser suspected on Garth Brooks' property
- Deadline ends on Greek bond swap deal
- Gov. Scott gets Florida cap-and-trade repeal bill
- Georgia tax revenues continue upswing in February
- HUD Secretary starts US tour in Illinois
- Chong Wei, Lin advance to All England quarters
- Syrian official defects, calls regime sinking ship
- Banda bandits suspected as California tubas vanish
- Air Canada serves pilots with lockout notice
- Euro rises on hopes for successful Greek debt swap
- Serbia arrests member of Anonymous hacking group
- Metals rise on hope for successful Greek bond swap
- Hacker arrested in NYC cooperated from Day 1
- Coke, Pepsi make changes to avoid cancer warning
- Several people injured in US clinic shooting
- French kidnap convict sparks debate in Mexico
- Maxwell Keith, lawyer in Manson case, dies at 87
- Legislature puts business tax break on Fla. ballot
- Ryder puts cricket on hold due to personal issues
- US: Relations with Russia not about personalities
- Prosecutors oppose release of US terror suspect
- After spat, Brazil and FIFA try to get to work
- Ivorian prime minister, ex-rebel leader resigns
- UN names German diplomat to disarmament job
- Elite hacker arrested in NY cooperated from Day 1
- Jury: US can go after $330M in Stanford accounts
- 'Housewives' creator denies anger at Sheridan
- Forecast: Weak PC growth as industry catches up
- Coroner: US cardinal died of natural causes
- Police say 2 dead in US clinic shooting
- Stocks gain as Greek debt swap deal proceeds
- Greece, markets upbeat on bond swap deal
- Box Office Preview: 'Lorax' to stay green
- NZ leads South Africa by 30 runs after 1st innings
- Canada blocks work stoppage at Air Canada
- 2 dead in US clinic shooting, police tell hospital
- Police shootings prompt outrage in Jamaica
- Police shootings prompt outrage in Jamaica
- NZ leads South Africa by 35 runs after 1st innings
- Filmmaker Cameron plans record ocean dive
- World powers stress diplomacy in Iran standoff
- Hospital: Police say 2 dead in US clinic shooting
- Stronger US economy may strain to top expectations
- US Senate blocks bid to speed pipeline from Canada
- Ex-US detective found guilty in cold-case murder
- Bilbao stuns Man United 3-2 in Europa League
- Nuclear envoys of the rival Koreas in New York
- Stocks gain as Greek nears a deal on debt swap
- AFL player charged in machete attack
- Star Wars people? Dad-son talk key to viral video
- UN chief says anti-poverty goals can be met
- Treasury prices ease as hopes grow for Greece
- Mardi Gras Museum's glitz, glamor auctioned off
- US court critical of pink underwear for inmates
- Haiti's president denies dual citizenship
- Review: Murphy's `Thousand Words' should shut up
- Barrichello boosts KV Racing and IndyCar Series
- Louis Vuitton exhibit: It's the bag, stupid
- Report: Ricardo Teixeira taking leave of absence
- Manchester clubs shocked in Europa League
- British agents meet with US agents about cartels
- Report: Ricardo Teixeira taking leave of absence
- Puma escapes from a zoo in Venezuela's capital
- Adam Scott, Jason Dufner tied for Doral lead
- US court blocks more of state's immigration law
- Phelps fine-tuning himself for London Games
- Musician Chely Wright to open LGBT center in US
- US court criticizes pink underwear for inmates
- Kevin Love thrusts himself into MVP talk
- Wine collector faces federal fraud charge in NYC
- Senate approves states receiving Gulf spill fines
- Iditarod course change rankles some
- Gunman opens fire at US psych clinic; 2 dead
- Mormon church restricts access to Jewish names
- City loses injured Komapny for up to 2 weeks
- New Zealand vs. South Africa Scores
- Proteas lead NZ by 53 runs with 8 wickets left
- Broker linked to accused NY madam is put on leave
- Ex-All Blacks captain Jock Hobbs critically ill
- Hidayat ousts Chen Jin to make All England eight
- Gunman opens fire at US psychiatric clinic; 2 dead
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Philippines jolted by 5.3 magnitude earthquake
- Scott, Dufner tied for Doral lead
- Jones, McNeill share Puerto Rico Open lead
- Pearlman, Gaddis win book critics prizes
- Jarrod Lyle has leukemia recurrence
- Citi nominates 2 new board members
- iPad dominates due to Apple's supply deals
- As household wealth rises, so do hopes for economy
- Dad-son talk, celebrity tweets key to viral video
- Japanese town haunted by loss a year after tsunami
- US wine collector accused of passing fake bottles
- Flamengo beats Emelec 1-0 in Copa Libertadores
- Some players on ATP Tour want to speed it up
- James T. Ellis, singer for The Trammps, dies at 74
- Filmmaker Cameron plans 7-mile (8-km)ocean dive
- Obama to take Cameron to NCAA tournament game
- High-flying Chinese leader reappears after absence
- Full Titanic wreck site is mapped for 1st time
- China's inflation falls to 3.2 percent
- Ginepri bounces back from losing first set to win
- Mass dolphin rescue witnessed off Rio coast
- China's inflation falls as food prices ease
- Smith, Kallis put South Africa on top in 1st test
- Taiwan shares open slightly higher
- Whitney Houston's death was feared, relative says
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Hiker missing for almost month found in US
- China's inflation falls as food prices ease
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- Oil rises to near $107 ahead of key US jobs report
- Hon Hai needs more momentum despite new iPad benefits: bank
- PC shipments expected to grow in 2012
- Fiji's plan for new constitution raising hopes
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Tibetan writer calls for end to self-immolations
- Entire Pacific nation could one day move to Fiji
- Entire Pacific nation could one day move to Fiji
- Shares of AUO rally on February sales
- United Daily News: Problems on diplomatic fronts
- Qantas calls off talks with Malaysia Airlines
- Al-Qaida confirms death of Pakistani militant
- Little chance of H5N2 affecting humans: WHO
- Dispute leads to gunfight, 3 Sri Lanka troops die
- Groupama threatened by monster waves in Volvo race
- Taiwan shares close up 0.39%
- Magic end Bulls' 8-game win streak
- Greece: high participation in bond swap
- Anelka brings profile to Chinese league in 2012
- Philippines gets 4 new Polish multi-role choppers
- Ovechkin lifts Caps past Lightning 3-2 in OT
- Japan slow to improve nuclear regulatory system
- China seeks support for Syria cease-fire plan
- Tunisian Islamists spark fear of culture war
- US, Afghans reach deal on handover of prisons
- Rahul Dravid retires from international cricket
- 5 Irish immigrants to be re-buried in US cemetery
- Greece secures high participation in bond swap
- ABN Amro: 2011 earnings down on economy, Greece
- Al-Qaida confirms death of Pakistani militant
- China says not changing from its path of socialism
- Report: UK regulator monitors BSkyB's license
- World short track speedskating results
- Officials: Afghan-US deal struck on prison control
- Local bourse stands above 8,000 points amid optimism toward Greece
- Hong Kong race for top job roiled by scandals
- South Pacific nation of Vanuatu hit by large quake
- China's stealth jet will not enter service this year: report
- Israel ex-spy chief urges caution on Iran strike
- Australia, Japan drawn together in WCup qualifying
- Bird flu outbreaks expected to be stabilized in 3 months: official
- `Appropriate inflation' helps Taiwan's economy: official
- Bite mark was undoing of ex-policewoman in murder
- Chiefs beat Crusaders 24-19 in Super 15
- White says he won't apply for England job
- Wal-Mart gets go-ahead in South Africa
- NYPD docs: 'Focus' scrutiny on Muslim Americans
- China says not changing from its path of socialism
- Syrian opposition leader rejects call for dialogue
- Saudi crown prince in US for medical tests
- China auto sales fall despite seasonal lift in Feb
- German paper banishes front-page topless models
- Wal-Mart gets go-ahead in South Africa
- SKorea, China dominant at short track speedskating
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- AP Interview: Syria opps'n leader rejects dialogue
- Japan barely improves nuclear regulatory system
- UK police quiz man over abortion website attack
- 'Moonrise Kingdom' opening Cannes Film Festival
- Insurgents attack marines in Thailand's south
- Ennis off to blazing start at world indoors
- Premier North Korean orchestra is Paris-bound
- Report: 3 Syrian army officers defect to Turkey
- Premier pledges to maintain ractopamine ban on pork
- Lancaster picks unchanged England team for France
- Lancaster picks unchanged England team for France
- Rep. of Congo builds 200-plus coffins after blasts
- Lindsey Vonn leads giant slalom after 1st run
- Israel ex-spy chief urges caution on Iran strike
- More food safety bills sent for legislative committee review
- US-born Brit hurdler Tiffany Porter causing a stir
- No motive known for Pittsburgh clinic shooting
- Singapore Air asks pilots to take unpaid leave
- Harlem churches see gospel tourist boom on Sundays
- China auto sales fall in first 2 months of year
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Montenegro journalist seeks police protection
- Elpida's Taiwan unit plans to raise funds
- Greece secures high participation in bond swap
- Taiwan-Japan relations in their best shape ever: president
- Taiwan, Japan railways to set up sisterhood ties for locomotives
- AP Interview: Syria opposition chief rejects talks
- Germany: EU seen discussing Greek rescue next week
- Solar storm shakes Earth's magnetic field
- Japan automakers are back, a year after disaster
- Poll shows strong backing for zero tolerance of ractopamine: DPP
- Ferguson told not to discuss England vacancy
- China's Bo Xilai emerges from scandal cloud
- Spanish union calls general strike over reforms
- Rahul Dravid retires from test cricket
- City, United look to bounce back in Premier League
- Ecclestone: Barcelona, Valencia agree to alternate
- UK police quiz man over abortion website attack
- Reaction to Rahul Dravid's test retirement
- France hails Morocco's reform efforts
- Hostage death in Nigeria irks Italian politicians
- CLA head supports amendment to parental leave act
- Afghanistan, US sign deal on handover of prison
- Domestic fuel prices might rise for fifth consecutive week
- Child-care subsidy program to be expanded: interior minister
- Red Cross may evacuate Malians over Tuareg strikes
- Players' group criticizes ICC over Pakistan tour
- EU urges Bosnia to speed up work toward membership
- 5 gamblers caned in Indonesia's Aceh province
- Japan automakers are back, a year after disaster
- DPP reaffirms zero tolerance position on ractopamine
- US-born Brit hurdler Tiffany Porter causing a stir
- UN: 3,000 fled eastern Congo violence this year
- Wales takes guard against Italy in 6 Nations
- Rep. of Congo builds 200-plus coffins after blasts
- FIFA to quiz ref, players over 10-0 World Cup win
- Bulgarians face skyrocketing egg prices
- France targets better performance and England win
- Colombia finds all 9 victims of mine accident
- Spanish unions call general strike over reforms
- Vettel hat trick looms for F1 in 2012
- Afghanistan, US sign deal on prison handover
- Syrian army officers defect to Turkey
- Teams and drivers for F1 in 2012
- Kaohsiung mayor exchanges ideas with Osaka officials
- Greece secures biggest debt cut in history
- Poland pulls food suspected of having road salt
- Zimbabwe activists not swayed by govt diamond tour
- TSMC's February sales down 2.1 percent
- Portugal's economy shrank 1.6 percent in 2011
- Romney up against skeptics in US South
- US economy adds 227K jobs, jobless rate unchanged
- US trade deficit hits $52.6 billion in January
- Vonn wins giant slalom, clinches overall title
- US shooter had no ID, fingerprints yield nothing
- Economy adds 227K jobs, jobless rate unchanged
- Bahrain protesters demand rights from king
- Indie-rock darlings The Shins back with new album
- Officials: US missile attack kills 12 in Pakistan
- Hurricanes smash Force to ruin Sharpe's 150th game
- 8 charged over Serbia paramilitary protest
- AUO, Chimei Innolux to expand engineer workforces
- Jeremy Lin has not authorized any biography in Taiwan: law firm
- Records show Japan gov't knew meltdown risk early
- Cathay Financial raises GDP growth forecast for Taiwan
- US conomy adds 227K jobs, jobless rate unchanged
- Croatia ratifies EU accession treaty
- India cuts bank reserves to keep credit flowing
- EU urges Bosnia to speed up work toward membership
- Vonn wins giant slalom, clinches overall title
- Schumacher begins 'last' F1 season with questions
- Taiwanese, French cyclists to embark on `green' journey
- Japan to hold activities to thank Taiwan for disaster aid
- Pakistan appoints new spy chief
- Greek bailout gives Europe time to build defenses
- VEVO launches redesign with Facebook in mind
- Accused NY madam: Prosecutors grilled her on list
- Pakistan appoints new spy chief
- Palestinians: Airstrike kills 2 in Gaza
- Russian opposition faces test in Saturday rally
- Exhibition signals arrival of smart automation age in Taiwan: MOEA
- AP Interview: US asks Palestinians to sit tight
- UK lawmaker admits assaulting 4 in Parliament bar
- 2 arrests in Cambridge before Strauss-Kahn speech
- Scotland needs to answer critics against Ireland
- UN panel urges nations to help stop Libyan abuses
- Bahrain protesters boost pressure with huge rally
- Blood, recriminations in wake of Nigeria mission
- COA to probe official's alleged cover-up of avian flu outbreak
- 3 wounded in north Nigeria police station attack
- AP Interview: US asks Palestinians to sit tight
- No cultural accord between Taiwan and China in sight: SEF
- Taipei mayor talks urban renewal, exhibitions in Spanish city
- Raids drive down violations of false labeling
- Blood, recriminations in wake of Nigeria mission
- Fitch downgrades Greece to restricted default
- Teen ski jumper Hendrickson wins season final
- Canadian unemployment dips to 7.4 percent
- Kenya health workers vow to continue strike
- Pakistan appoints new spy chief
- Luis Leon Sanchez wins 6th stage of Paris-Nice
- Wholesale inventories rose 0.4 percent in January
- Schalke protests Matip red card against Twente
- Israeli airstrike kills militant commander in Gaza
- US police dogs search for Cayman Islands teacher
- Boasson Hagen wins Tirreno stage; Goss keeps lead
- Survey ranks Google highly despite privacy fears
- Hon Hai sees over 50 percent annual growth in February sales
- EU officials: Sanctions against Syria are helping
- President Ma has made no promises on U.S. beef issue: AIT
- Analysis: Syria safe havens? They failed in Bosnia
- Pope denounces gay marriage lobby to US bishops
- Puma captured and returned to zoo in Venezuela
- Hirscher battles injured rivals for WCup title
- Obama tribute to resilient Japan year after quake
- China must address imbalances in development: scholar
- MOFA works to reverse Montana's closure of Taipei office
- Health uncertainties torment Japanese in nuke zone
- Kenya health workers vow to continue strike
- Libya: Thousands protest against self-rule
- Norway wins men's relay gold at biathlon worlds
- Talk of the Day -- Mixed reactions to 'the new iPad'
- State-run company responds to pig farmer protest
- UN panel urges nations to help stop Libyan abuses
- Blatter says India could host U17 World Cup
- Recycled plastics worth nearly NT$5 billion last year
- Records show Japan gov't knew meltdown risk early
- Japan cleans up radiation zone, unsure of success
- Taiwan has advantage in becoming hub for Chinese yuan: Chinese expert
- Biathlon World Championships Results
- Pope denounces gay marriage lobby to US bishops
- Facebook 'friend' offer exposes man's other wife
- IOC pleased with Rio's preparations for 2016 Games
- Brazil court rules Disney is owed $800,000
- Watabe holds off Kokslien for Nordic combined win
- 2 arrests in Britain before Strauss-Kahn speech
- Libya wins control over Gadhafi son's London home
- Di Matteo: Chelsea squad is united
- Israeli airstrike kills militant commander in Gaza
- Oil at $108 after Greece, US jobs report
- APNewsBreak: Casinos end NYC to AC express trains
- Jennifer Hudson to open Las Vegas arts center
- Iowa's high school graduation rate drops slightly
- Militant commander and at least 5 more Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
- Violence in Syria continues before Annan’s peace mission
- One year after Japan’s Fukushima disaster, many live in fear and depression
- Tibet marks revolt anniversary, government in exile blames China for self-immolations
- Bahrainis renew protests against Sunni monarchy
- Taiwan Legislative Yuan to discuss US beef proposals on March 14
- Taiwan ex-President Chen Shui-bian requests new investigation into 3-19 shooting
- Taiwan Cabinet under fire after only 1 month in office
- Hualien candidate to host next round of Taiwan-China talks
- DPP encourages members to join Taiwan anti-nuclear protests
- Woonsocket's bond rating downgraded to junk status
- Nebraska turkey plant continues to grow production
- Squabble imperils Sioux City casino, state says
- Gregg, Jing win World Cup sprint races
- Lin polishes off Hidayat in All England quarters
- Energy consultant confirmed as PUC commissioner
- TJX buys Fidelity properties in Marlborough, Mass.
- Speedskating World Cup Results
- Echoes cost Kristi Castlin a shot at worlds gold
- W.Va. AG sues 2 Encore subsidiaries
- Swiss ski racer Ambrosi Hoffman retires
- Blatter says India could host U17 World Cup
- Stocks rise on hiring gains, Greek debt progress
- Slovaks rally against high-level corruption
- US: NY hacker also involved with drug dealing
- W.Va. mine cleanup tax hike passed by Legislature
- Solid US jobs figures boost world markets
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Egyptians protest against US funding of NGOs
- Killing of 4 youths horrifies central Mexico city
- US: NYC hacker also involved with drug dealing
- White House: Reported Syria defections a good sign
- Facebook co-founder buys The New Republic magazine
- Top Irish food producer jailed for garlic tax scam
- Hannah Kearney wins 10th event
- Dobrynska sets pentathlon world record
- FIFA delays 2014 inspection trip to Brazil
- Greece secures biggest debt cut in history
- February video game retail sales drop 20 percent
- Dobrynska wins pentathlon gold with world record
- Women's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Tirreno-Adriatico Results
- Vonn clinches overall WCup, eyes points record
- US seeks Korean support for Iranian oil sanctions
- Starting gun kills hopes of Clarke, Castlin
- Backers: Nevada mining tax petition is sound
- Obama: New jobs report a sign economy on rebound
- Moderate earthquake hits northeastern Japan
- World Indoor Championships Finals Results
- New Jersey Natural Gas cutting rates
- US hopes dim for UN resolution on Syria
- Murdoch's Sun on Sunday tops 3.2 million copies
- Starting gun ruins hopes of Clarke, Castlin
- Lin polishes off Hidayat in All England quarters
- Students in Britain protest Strauss-Kahn speech
- US: Diplomacy with NKorea won't hurt SKorea ties
- Anti-Kony video campaign draws criticism in Uganda
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Slovaks rally against high-level corruption
- Fla. law 1st to randomly drug-test state workers
- A backhand slap from end of solar storm
- US preacher: World's end prediction 'wrong'
- AP: Pilot maneuver led to US crash that killed 5
- NYPD files: 'Focus' scrutiny on Muslim Americans
- Dollar rises after jobs data, Greek downgrade
- Grenada to debate largest budget proposal ever
- Police stymied in ID'ing dead US clinic gunman
- Players' group criticizes ICC over Pakistan tour
- IOC pleased with Rio's preparations for 2016 Games
- Lawyers says US doctor will fight murder charges
- Long missing hiker found with cat in US forest
- In US election year, Palestinians sidelined
- Apple to add 3,600 jobs at new $304M Texas campus
- US: Diplomacy with NKorea won't hurt SKorea ties
- 2 hostages in Nigeria lived final days in squalor
- Britain awash in gloom as London Olympics approach
- Teixeira to keep WCup organizing committee post
- AIDS fund sees new conditions set on donor money
- Facebook 'friend' offer exposes man's other wife
- Militia leader talks about foreign troops in US
- Santander hires Cervera as 3rd coach of season
- "Mad Men" fans, head to Manhattan for a cocktail
- Greek debt relief to trigger bond insurance payout
- US deportation case highlights child welfare maze
- Killing of 4 youths horrifies central Mexico city
- US preacher: World's end prediction 'wrong'
- Private firm buys Quest Software for $23 per share
- Teixeira to keep WCup organizing committee post
- Treasury prices slip on news of job gains
- Italy-UK try to smooth over Nigeria hostage spat
- Va assembly adjourns Saturday, returns for budget
- Chong Wei seeks badminton redemption in Olympics
- 5 Irish immigrants re-buried in US cemetery
- Wet Hawaii weather brings hail, dampens vacations
- Benzema returns for leader Madrid against Betis
- US zoo gives aging gorilla a bunny companion
- Jobless rates rise in 46 W.Va. counties
- A strong backhand slap from end of solar storm
- All England Badminton Open Results
- Fannie, Freddie CEO pay limited, bonuses cut
- Greece secures biggest debt deal in history
- Syria envoy Annan to meet Assad on Saturday
- Gold prices rise on worries about Europe's economy
- UN says Yemen violence forcing families to flee
- American Airlines jet delayed by 'altercation'
- French Football Results
- Fire destroys $100 million in school materials
- Syrian opposition rejects talks with regime
- Marseille slips to 4th straight league defeat
- Court OKs video of Venezuelan wife in sheriff case
- Oil above $107 after Greece, US jobs report
- AIDS fund sees new conditions set on donor money
- Stocks rise modestly on February jobs report
- German Football Results
- Cochran-Siegle adds 2nd gold at Alpine juniors
- 6 bids made for yearlong removal of Costa ship
- Syria envoy Annan to meet Assad on Saturday
- German Football Summaries
- Hacker being evicted from NYC public housing
- Stocks rise modestly on February jobs report
- Brazil wants Mexico to limit car exports
- Kaiserslautern draws 0-0 at Stuttgart
- General: Bloc mulls armed intervention in Mali
- Vatican seeks to explain US money laundering tag
- Va. Tech president 'tried my best' during shooting
- Italian Football Results
- IMF eyes $37 billion contribution to Greek bailout
- Napoli warms up for Chelsea with 6th straight win
- Police ID gunman in deadly US clinic shooting
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Leading Scorers
- Lopez seeks to avenge last year's loss to Salido
- Rapper Coolio arrested in unpaid Vegas ticket case
- 1st stop: Manning meets with Broncos execs
- US student pleads not guilty to Obama threat
- Vatican seeks to explain US money laundering tag
- Dick Van Dyke marries makeup artist at age 86
- Seavey reaches Yukon first, but no feast this year
- Colts cut, Addai, Bracket, Clark
- NKorea vows to keep its nuke promises: senator
- UN asks for $75 million for Palestinian refugees
- South Africa declares at 435-5 in 1st test
- Kahne fastest on day of records at Las Vegas
- Magic's Turkoglu suspended 1 game by NBA
- Retired police officer linked to accused NYC madam
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Kobalt Tools 400 Lineup
- Reputed mobster girlfriend rethinking plea
- South Africa declares at 435-5 in 1st tst
- US gets new military commander in Asia-Pacific
- New Zealand-South Africa scoreboard
- Reputed US mobster's girlfriend rethinking plea
- NZ 27-1 at tea, chasing 401 to win 1st test
- Samba dancers entertain Prince Harry at Rio party
- Police: Pitt gunman might have sought more victims
- Events commemorating March 11 disaster to be held at 'paper dome'
- Adm. Locklear takes over at US Pacific Command
- Cross-strait travel agents open luxury travel brand
- Reports: Chinese police kill Tibetan, wound 2
- Penguins make it 8 straight, rally by Panthers 2-1
- Pakistan appoints new head of intelligence
- China's February trade rebounds after holiday lull
- Reports: Chinese police kill Tibetan man, wound 2
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- China reports rare trade deficit as imports jump
- 'Speed Freak Killer' sends new letter to station
- Bruce Springsteen performs at the Apollo Theater
- Tibetans' leader blames China for self-immolations
- New Zealand vs. South Africa scores
- New Zealand 137-2 at stumps on day 4, 1st test
- Bryant's 34 points lift Lakers over Wolves
- Tibetans' leader blames China for self-immolations
- 2 Afghan police, 3 insurgents killed in attack
- Dennis Quaid's 3rd wife files for divorce in Texas
- Occupy Wall Street in NYC says low on cash
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- Pakistan's top court targets army
- ACT scores late win over Cheetahs in Super 15
- Bangladeshi chief cricket selector returns
- 'Kill Bill' actor Michael Madsen jailed in Malibu
- US officials: Syrian regime holding under fire
- US preparing to restart military aid to Yemen
- Afghanistan joins railroad era _ 100 years late
- US preparing to restart military aid to Yemen
- Taipower finishes safety checks on nuclear power plants
- Taiwan's February tax revenue up 31 percent
- First free presidential race starts in Egypt
- Taiwan delegation visits post-quake reconstruction projects in Japan
- Official: Toll in Israel Gaza strikes 12 militants
- Slovakia holds early parliamentary election
- Kofi Annan in Syria to press for end to violence
- Thousands expected to join anti-nuclear rallies nationwide
- Highlanders beat Waratahs 18-17 in Super 15
- Official: Toll in Israel Gaza strikes 12 militants
- Istanbul adds to Olympic bid resume this weekend
- Protesters gather in Moscow for opposition rally
- Taiwan-Grenada debt dispute a commercial one: official
- First free presidential race starts in Egypt
- Economy key factor in cross-strait risk management: security chief
- Sendai beats Kashima 1-0 on J-League's opening day
- Chickens have been culled, epidemic will not affect humans: COA
- China's next leader has best understanding of Taiwan: NSB head
- Ligety leads World Cup GS after 1st run
- Protesters gather in Moscow for opposition rally
- Men's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Government urged to set wireless broadband development timetable
- Vettel hat trick looms for F1 in 2012
- Teams and drivers for F1 in 2012
- Schumacher begins 'last' F1 season with questions
- Lotus has plenty of ambitions for new F1 season
- Liu through; Eaton close to world record
- Kofi Annan in Syria to press for end to violence
- Commercial Times: Compromise in beef row for trade benefits?
- Ship runs aground in Norway, film of oil on water
- Ligety leads World Cup GS after 1st run
- Russia to critics: We're not protecting Syria
- Pakistan wary of Bangladesh in Asia Cup
- DPP-ruled cities, counties insist on zero tolerance ban
- Reds edge Rebels 11-6 in Super 15 rugby
- UK Deputy PM Nick Clegg mulls tycoon tax
- Thousands protest Putin, but crowd is smaller
- More explosions expected as Congo starts de-mining
- More males applying for family subsidies: MOI
- Protesters burn Indian army vehicle in Kashmir
- Syria forces in new assault amid diplomacy efforts
- Apple casing supplier sees net profit jump in 2011
- Pakistani troops feel West undervalues their war
- Europe shows resilience in solving debt crisis: trade office head
- 7 wedding guests die in bus accident in India
- Mauritania officer freed by al-Qaida branch
- Financial holding companies get lift from bullish stock market
- Ligety wins WCup GS; Feuz retains overall lead
- DOH plans registration systems to improve food safety
- Canada's Zoricic crashes heavily in skicross race
- Toll from Israel Gaza strikes now 14 militants
- Myanmar law allowing strikes takes effect
- Tanker ship runs aground off Sicily
- Groupama wins leg 4 of Volvo Ocean Race
- France: chances low for UN resolution on Syria
- Fit-again Kauto Star set for Gold Cup
- No. 1s Chong Wei and Wang Yihan make AE finals
- Japan beats Taiwan 9-2 in charity game
- Harsher sentences given for Morocco bombing
- Ex-health minister calls for help for livestock growers if ban lifted
- Cross-Country World Cup Results
- Talk of the Day -- Where is 'the French wolf and the Owl'?
- Canada's Nick Zoricic dies after skicross crash
- 23 dead as Somali Islamists attack Ethiopia troops
- Cross-strait talks to focus on ECFA issues: Chinese negotiator
- Roenning wins 50K World Cup classic race in Norway
- Cross-strait peace accord worth discussing if time is ripe: ARATS head
- Body of hostage slain in Nigeria arrives in Italy
- FA repeats technology call after QPR ghost goal
- 23 dead as Somali Islamists attack Ethiopia troops
- English Football Results
- Hoefl-Riesch wins slalom event in Sweden
- Canada's Nick Zoricic dies after skicross crash
- Toll from Israel Gaza strikes now 15 militants
- Klasnic grabs late winner for Bolton vs. QPR
- Hacker admits attacking UK abortion website
- Prommegger, Kummer win WCup parallel giant slaloms
- First free presidential race starts in Egypt
- Klasnic grabs late winner for Bolton vs. QPR
- US officials: Syrian regime holding under fire
- Men's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- China pushes for talks on exchanging offices
- Canada's Nick Zoricic dies after skicross crash
- Juanes attends his first Bruce Springsteen concert
- Prince Harry leads race, plays rugby in Rio
- FA repeats technology call after QPR ghost goal
- Oprah and Jaycee Dugard honored at the DVF Awards
- Juanes attends his first Bruce Springsteen concert
- Springsteen brings customary energy to NYC show
- Taliban prisoners at Guantanamo agree to transfer
- Obama strikes back at critics on gas prices
- Sagan takes tough stage; Horner takes overall lead
- Body of hostage slain in Nigeria arrives in Italy
- Women's World Cup Slalom Results
- Taliban prisoners at Guantanamo agree to transfer
- Economic spying case over DuPont's chemical grows
- Germany wins women's relay gold at biathlon worlds
- Ashton Eaton breaks his heptathlon world record
- Ashton Eaton sets world record in heptathlon
- Gomez hat trick helps Bayern rout Hoffenheim 7-1
- Prommegger, Kummer win WCup parallel giant slaloms
- Wales aims for Grand Slam after 24-3 win vs. Italy
- Oprah and Jaycee Dugard honored at the DVF Awards
- Hacker admits attacking UK abortion website
- New civic activists shine at anti-Putin protest
- Obama: New jobs report a sign economy on rebound
- Ashton Eaton sets world record in heptathlon
- Thousands expected to join anti-nuclear rallies nationwide
- China's next leader Xi Jinping has best understanding of Taiwan : NSB
- Tibetans rally on ‘uprising day’
- Adm. Locklear takes over at U.S. Pacific Command
- Economy key factor in cross-strait risk management: security chief
- Ex-President Chen requests new investigation into 3-19 shooting
- Cabinet under fire after only 1 month in office
- Most hospitals in Taiwan facing shortage of nurses: poll
- Taiwan reports year's first imported measles case
- Legislative Yuan to discuss beef proposals on March 14
- Rick Santorum took Kansas caucus as Romney won weekend's other contests
- Death toll climbing 15 from violence in Gaza, Ehud Barak says
- Japan´s Emperor to lead citizens to remember for March 11 triple disasters
- UN’s envoy Kofi Annan to meet with Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad again to seek ceasefire
- Syrian opposition rejects talks with regime
- Taiwan: anti-nuclear campaign urged abolition of nuclear power
- Tens of thousands rally in Bahrain urging reform
- One more rally is set, but protest movement wanes in Russia
- Netanyahu says U.S. and Israel differ on Iran threat
- U.S. and Afghanistan agree on handover of prisoners
- Reports: Chinese police kill Tibetan man, wound 2
- In brief
- Fukushima disaster could have been prevented
- Banks shouldn’t be both judge and jury on credit defaults
- Syria safe havens? They failed in Bosnia
- The frontrunner and his rivals
- Online, a Ugandan conflict soars to topic No. 1
- Anti-Kony video campaign draws criticism in Uganda
- Younger shoppers using technology, not salespeople
- Youtube subtracts race and raucous to add a teaching tool
- Automatic recharging, from a distance
- A strong backhand slap from end of solar storm
- In a flood of digital data, an ark full of books and film
- Archives on a 20th-century Diaspora are being out online
- Dennis Quaid’s 3rd wife files for divorce in Texas
- ‘Kill Bill’ actor Michael Madsen jailed in Malibu
- Rapper Coolio arrested in unpaid Vegas ticket case
- Bruce Greenwood of ‘The River’ has beamed into a sci-fi niche
- Why the web lacks authoritative reviews of doctors
- Airlines studying the science of better in-flight meals
- U.S. clears 3rd silicone-gel breast implant
- Administration to set health care exchange rules
- From a Maryland high school to a cell at Guantanamo”
- Feds, 9/11 survivors fight over $6.6 million in account linked to al-Qaida
- Bryant's 34 points lift Lakers over Wolves
- Penguins make it 8 straight, rally by Panthers 2-1
- Villa ends Fulham's winning run with 1-0 victory
- Scottish Football Results
- Iran's UN fact sheet: Weapons track not confirmed
- Sharks beat Lions 32-20 in Super 15
- Hannah Teter suffers concussion after hard fall
- Liverpool's top-4 hopes hit by loss at Sunderland
- Cops in US shooting had trained for campus gunman
- Gomez hat trick helps Bayern rout Hoffenheim 7-1
- Egypt season canceled in wake of match violence
- Another Chong Wei-Lin final at All Englands
- Blackburn wins 2-0 at relegation rival Wolves
- Paris-Nice Results
- 100th EPL goal for Drogba, Chelsea beats Stoke 1-0
- Iranian-Americans get the reality TV treatment
- LatAm gays reach high govt offices
- Fletcher wins shortened Nordic combined event
- Deadly hostage raid stuns Nigeria's home of Islam
- Hoefl-Riesch edges Zuzulova to win slalom
- Thousands in Hungary attend anti-govt protest
- Chelsea revives Champions League hopes with win
- Push for action to curtail restraining students
- Ukrainian jet has sat at US airport for years
- Kearney wins dual moguls event in Are
- Explosion at bus stop in Kenyan capital kills 1
- Yu Jing, Nesbitt win World Cup speedskating titles
- Norse wants to be 1st in line for NY gas permits
- De Gendt wins 7th stage of Paris-Nice
- Remains of 167 bodies found in Mexican cave
- Hibs win, Hearts held in Scottish Cup
- Storied US aircraft carrier makes final deployment
- Vatican: Catholics' numbers dip in Europe
- Pro-Chavez crowds rally to back Venezuelan leader
- Storied carrier, 'the Big E,' makes final voyage
- Freestyle Aerials World Cup Results
- Explosion at bus stop in Kenyan capital kills 2
- Chinese skiers dominate WCup aerials event
- Pope and Canterbury archbishop in Rome
- 2nd Canada avalanche this week kills snowmobiler
- Caucuses in Kansas, Wyoming next for Republicans
- Reports: Italian in Nigeria shot at close range
- Explosions at bus stop in Kenyan capital kills 3
- Spanish Football Results
- NYPD risks access to tips by spying on Muslims
- Chinese skiers dominate World Cup aerials event
- Ireland beats Scotland 32-14 in 6 Nations
- Malaga edges Levante 1-0 to move 4th in Spain
- Panathinaikos beats Olympiakos 71-70 in cup final
- Remains of 167 people found in Mexican cave
- Israeli airstrikes kill 15 Gaza militants
- Wales wins to set up Grand Slam match with France
- Greek Football Results
- English Football Leading Scorers
- Bus station blasts in Kenya's capital kill 4
- Ireland scores 4 tries to beat Scotland 32-14
- Bayern routs Hoffenheim 7-1, Dortmund only draws
- Tottenham loses, Chelsea wins in race for third
- English Football Summaries
- Syria assaults oppositon as diplomacy staggers
- 300 nude bicyclists hit Peru streets in protest
- Afghans find victims entombed by avalanche
- Canada's Nik Zoricic dies after skicross crash
- Asteras beats PAOK 3-2 in Greek league
- Everton condemns Spurs to 3rd straight EPL loss
- AP source: Timberwolves' Rubio out for season
- Kearney wins dual moguls event in Sweden
- Anscombe leads Auckland to 29-23 win over Bulls
- Saint-Etienne beats Valenciennes 2-1 in France
- Cops, mayors: NYPD risks access with Muslim spying
- Popular romance trilogy gets US publisher
- Thousands rally to show support for Chavez
- Justin Gatlin wins 60 meters at world indoors
- Santorum wins Kansas Republican caucuses
- Yemen: US airstrikes kill 18 al-Qaida militants
- Syria assaults opposition as diplomacy staggers
- 'Plastic Brits' reach for the medals at worlds
- Clashes erupt after funeral in Bahrain
- Ashton Eaton sets world record in heptathlon
- Saint-Etienne beats Valenciennes 2-1 in France
- Cologne parts ways with Volker Finke
- After long wait, Whedon brings 'Cabin' to SXSW
- Rain delays start of 5th day in 1st test
- Biathlon World Championships Results
- Exit poll: Opposition winning Slovakia election
- McNeill clings to a 1-shot lead in Puerto Rico
- Thousands rally to show support for Hugo Chavez
- Borini scores again in Roma's 1-0 win over Palermo
- Vos wins opening round of women's road World Cup
- Exit poll: Opposition wins Slovakia election
- Lyon beats Lille 2-1 in French league
- Reds, Highlanders still unbeaten in Super 15
- Super 15 scoring summaries
- Timberwolves' Rubio out for season with torn ACL
- Canada mourns a freestyle skier again
- Aliy Zirkle retakes Iditarod lead
- Fistfight breaks out at Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- Ronaldo scores 2, Real Madrid beats Real Betis 3-2
- Artist Heizer's big rock rolls to Calif. museum
- Britain names 38 swimmers for Olympic team
- Rain hits New Zealand vs SAfrica test, draw looms
- Romney wins Virgin Islands GOP Caucus
- Bubba Watson goes after his first world title
- Carl Edwards hoping for more wins in 2012
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Romney wins Wyoming caucuses
- Sunday, March 18
- Portuguese Football Results
- Former All Blacks great "Tiny" White dies
- Zirkle retakes lead in Iditarod sled dog race
- Wellington in good shape for home A-League playoff
- Police, mayors: NY risks access with Muslim spying
- Japan marks 1 year since quake, tsunami disaster
- Economic spying case over China, chemical grows
- US clinic shooter called gifted, troubled student
- Phelps posts fastest 200 fly time of 2012
- Read, Puma come 2nd in 4th leg of Volvo race
- FC Porto draws 1-1 with Academica in Portugal
- Fire rages through 2 poor neighborhoods in Lima
- 1st test between NZ and SAfrica ends in draw
- New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard
- Djokovic earns victory over qualifier
- Japan marks 1 year since quake, tsunami disaster
- White says talk of England job "dead and buried"
- Leftist opposition wins big in Slovakia election
- Lyle, set to begin chemotherapy, has daughter
- China: 20K abducted women, children rescued in '11
- China: 24K abducted women, children rescued in '11
- China urges Myanmar to restart $3.6B dam project
- Semin keys Capsitals' 4-3 win over Bruins
- China urges Myanmar to restart $3.6B dam project
- Schwarzenegger's son injured in US ski accident
- Salido retains WBO featherweight title over Lopez
- Modern 'Figaro,' timeless 'Turandot' in Sydney
- Office of Afghan women's rights activist attacked
- Moment of silence marks 1 year since Japan quake
- Australlian rugby league results
- Manly wins 2nd in a row in Australia's NRL
- 2 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes
- NATO: US troop detained over shooting of Afghans
- NATO: US troop detained over shooting of Afghans
- Suu Kyi poke at army banned from Myanmar state TV
- High school baseball team a symbol of recovery
- Official: US troop opened fire on Afghan civilians
- Djokovic tops qualifier at Indian Wells
- Real Salt Lake beats Galaxy's in MLS opener
- South Korea dominates 1,000 at world short track
- Japanese school baseball team a symbol of recovery
- Wade beats buzzer, Heat top Pacers 93-91 in OT
- New iPad uses more second-source components: Merrill Lynch
- Police: Bomb kills 10 in northwest Pakistan
- United Daily News: A year on, reflecting on Japan's earthquake
- Official: US service member opened fire on Afghans
- Error-prone Andy Murray falls at Indian Wells
- Merrill Lynch to host Taiwan conference on technology
- South Korea dominates at world short track
- Brazil's new consumer class flocks to US to buy
- Bangladesh wins toss, to field first
- 'Emo' killings raise alarms in Iraq
- Afghanistan, Ireland favorites in T20 qualifiers
- About 2,000 Taiwanese stage anti-nuclear protest
- Taipei mayor in Barcelona for tips on large-scale event planning
- World short track speedskating results
- Japan says big thank you to Taiwan on quake anniversary
- Annan to hold 2nd meeting with Syrian president
- Suu Kyi poke at army banned from Myanmar state TV
- North Korean orchestra visits Paris for concert
- Over 100 to be buried in Congo state funeral
- Top judge says China needs more legal reforms
- Police: Bomb kills 15 in northwest Pakistan
- Myhrer leads World Cup slalom after 1st run
- Dozens pray for Japan's tsunami victims
- Sweden's Ekholm to retire at the end of the season
- Cross-strait political impasse should be ended: Chinese party
- Explosion strikes church in central Nigeria
- 3 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes
- English Catholics campaign against gay marriage
- Myhrer leads World Cup slalom after 1st run
- Iraqi bodyguard, family killed in house raid
- Malaysian minister in graft scandal to step down
- Explosion strikes central Nigeria church, kills 3
- COA to re-examine meetings on avian flu amid cover-up charges
- Labor council aims to lower jobless rate, raise wages
- Taliban suicide bomber kills 15 in Pakistan
- Bjoergen wins World Cup mass start race
- Winger Sidney Govou to miss rest of the season
- Rallies across Spain protest austerity measures
- Over 1,000 protest in Taipei against nuclear power
- Cross-Country World Cup Results
- Taiwan's new graduates expect lower starting salaries: report
- Bangladesh vs. Pakistan Scores
- Pakistan reaches 262-8 against Bangladesh
- 'Taiwan consensus' not workable in dealing with China: ex-DPP head
- China Times: Pay tribute to avian flu documentary producer
- Chambers now eyes CAS case to compete in Olympics
- Opponents want Chad dictator tried in Belgium
- Interest in Rangers from US, Far East
- Myhrer wins WCup slalom for 3rd career victory
- Espanyol routs Rayo Vallecano 5-1 in Spain
- Taiwan's importance to the U.S. 'undoubted': AIT Director
- All England Badminton Open Results
- American opens fire on Afghans, 15 dead
- Largest deep sea water extraction plant passes initial inspection
- Car bomb explodes near Nigeria church; 10 killed
- Lagat takes 3,000 gold, Reese wins long jump
- British rowers take 1st step to Olympic selection
- Taiwan insurers allowed to invest in Chinese stocks
- Martin Fourcade wins mass start at biathlon worlds
- Egypt acquits 'virginity test' military doctor
- Maradona wants to meet with Italian tax officials
- Annan 'optimistic' about Syria, but no deal yet
- Southern primaries up next in Republican contest
- Film records strength of women in Japan after disaster
- Li upsets world champ in All England final
- Rallies across Spain protest austerity measures
- Afghanistan denies alleged smuggling by air force
- Men's World Cup Slalom Results
- Istanbul: A straining metropolis dreams big
- Annan ends Syria trip with no deal
- Afghan president: American kills 16 in shooting
- Gringrich: Afghanistan may be undoable mission
- English Football Results
- Venezuela's elder maestro, a creator of orchestras
- Annan ends Syria trip with no deal
- Isinbayeva wins pole vault gold at world indoors
- Brazil's new consumer class flocks to US to buy
- Bradley Wiggins wins Paris-Nice race for 1st time
- Abu Dhabi developers launch merger negotiations
- Afghan president: American kills 16 in shooting
- Mali Tuaregs say they control major military base
- Scottish Football Results
- Koch earns 3rd ski jump World Cup victory
- Brazil prosecutors look into dictatorship murders
- Egypt acquits 'virginity test' military doctor
- Nesbitt wins Grand World Cup speedskating title
- Afghan president: US soldier kills 16 civilians
- Swiss voters reject 6 weeks paid vacation
- Afghan president: US soldier kills 16 civilians
- Ski Jump World Cup Results
- Jury will soon offer finale in 'Housewives' trial
- Rooney scores twice as United beats West Brom 2-0
- Venizelos sole candidate for socialist leadership
- Italian Football Results
- Nesbitt wins Grand World Cup speedskating title
- Isinbayeva wins pole vault gold at world indoors
- Israel-Gaza Strip retaliation airstrikes enters 3rd day
- iPhone’s sale in China too late to catch up Samsung
- 10 killed in explosion outside church in religiously-divided Nigeria
- About 2,000 Taiwanese stage anti-nuclear protest
- Japan marks 1 year since quake, tsunami disaster
- Annan to hold 2nd meeting with Syrian president
- US soldier killed 16 Afghan civilians
- Japanese NGO's cleanup campaign draws strong response
- Labor council aims to lower jobless rate, raise wages
- Taiwan’s Chien-Ming Wang grabs first spring training win
- COA to re-examine meetings on avian flu amid cover-up charges
- Jeremy Lin ranked 34 on NBA trade value in American sport column
- ‘Taiwan consensus’ not workable in dealing with China: ex-DPP head
- New iPad uses more second-source components: Merrill Lynch
- Iraqi interior ministry denies reports on anti-gay or anti-emo killings
- UN Special Envoy Kofi Annan says he is optimistic after met with Syrian president Bashar al-Assad
- Santorum wins Kansas Republican caucuses
- Suu Kyi poke at army banned from Myanmar state TV
- Syria assaults opposition as diplomacy staggers
- Official: U.S. troop opened fire on Afghan civilians
- Over 100 to be buried in Congo state funeral
- Death toll from Kenya bus stop attack rises to 6
- U.S. retail sales probably rise on autos, fuel
- China reports rare trade deficit as imports jump
- China urges Myanmar to restart $3.6b dam project
- Gold prices rise on worries about Europe's economy
- Afghanistan joins railroad era,100 years late
- Australia must find ‘significant savings’ in budget, Swan says
- Economic spying case over China, chemical grows
- Euro finance ministers to sign up Greek deal
- Belgium expands austerity measures to keep deficit within EU limit
- Art that sends a hostile, and humorous, message
- Moody: Greece still faces “significant challenges” in coming years
- Dipping a toe in the digital pool
- U.S. pushes digital medical data sharing
- February video game retail sales drop 20%
- Egyptian military court acquits doctor accused of virginity tests on female protesters
- Pass the books; Hold the oil
- Mitt, grits and grit
- The things we don't choose
- The bad news is the good news
- At least 45 women and children killed in Homs massacre
- Greenland ice sheet more vulnerable to warming than previous estimate: study
- French President Nicolas Sarkozy struggles to advance Hollande as French vote approaches
- Taiwan opposition councilor fulfills promise, goes bungee jumping
- Oprah Winfrey,Jaycee Dugard honored at the DVF Awards
- Mostly stocks fall as China says no change to policy stance
- After long wait, Whedon brings 'Cabin' to SXSW
- Elizabeth Olsen talks about ‘Silent House’
- ‘John Carter’ could lose $165 million, analyst projects
- Running to lead class, illegal immigrant gets mixed response
- Blast in Pakistan’s funeral left 14 dead, 30 injured
- U.S. deportation case highlights child welfare maze
- Taliban vows revenge for Afghan civilians killed by US soldier
- Kenya Airways plans to add $3.6B to fund expansion
- 4 fishermen disappeared off southwest Washington coast presumed dead
- New images show Ike's DC memorial amid criticism
- Chinese architect Wang Shu wins Pritzker Prize
- Doo-wop shop prepares to close, signaling the end of a genre
- Djokovic earns victory over qualifier
- Bayern routs Hoffenheim 7-1, Dortmund only draws
- Ronaldo scores 2, Real Madrid beats Real Betis 3-2
- White says talk of England job ‘dead and buried’
- Bangladesh vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- Swansea upsets Man City 1-0 in Premier League
- Fourcade, Berger win biathlon worlds mass starts
- US soldier suspected of Afghan shooting spree
- Some 1,000 nationalists march in Lithuania
- Top ECB official sees 'mild recession' in eurozone
- 'Lorax' trumps 'John Carter' with $39.1M weekend
- US 4x400 team disqualified after finishing 1st
- World Indoor Championships Finals Results
- US soldier kills 16 Afghans, deepening crisis
- Pizarro leads Bremen to 3-0 win over Hannover
- Gingrich: Afghanistan may be undoable mission
- Egypt parliament to consider cutting off US aid
- German Football Results
- Pakistan beats Bangladesh by 21 runs at Asia Cup
- England beats France 24-22 in Six Nations
- AC Milan opens up 4-point lead on Juve in Serie A
- Espanyol thrashes Rayo Vallecano 5-1 in Spain
- England keeps 6 Nations hopes alive with 24-22 win
- International man of mystery runs for governor
- Israeli minister: West Bank outpost to be cleared
- Jamaican drug lord faces sentencing in US case
- Lin Dan beats Chong Wei for 5th All England title
- Over 100 buried in Congo mass funeral
- 3 killed in 3rd day of Gaza-Israel violence
- United take charge of title race in EPL
- Top ECB official sees 'mild recession' in eurozone
- Isinbayeva wins pole vault gold at world indoors
- IOC still looking into Athens cycling medals
- US 4x400 relay team reinstated to gold medal
- Nibali wins stage; Horner maintains Tirreno lead
- Americans pull in record haul at world indoors
- French Football Results
- Dutch Football Results
- United takes charge of title race in EPL
- 'Lorax' trumps 'John Carter' with $39.1M weekend
- German Football Summaries
- AZ beats De Graafschap 2-0 to extend Dutch lead
- Gameiro's late winner seals win for 10-man PSG
- Wigan stays last after 1-1 draw at Norwich
- Obama vows accountability in Afghan shooting
- Celtic breezes into Scottish Cup quarters
- Tirreno-Adriatico Results
- Cagliari fires Ballardini after Napoli loss
- Amateurs battle malware, hackers in UK cybergames
- Maradona's Al Wasl out of Etisalat Cup
- Sarkozy threatens French pullout of visa-free zone
- Messi scores twice as Barcelona wins 2-0 at Racing
- Report: Armadillo will be mascot of 2014 World Cup
- International push to end Syria crisis stalls
- Pizarro leads Bremen to 3-0 win, Schalke also wins
- Report: Bookies in India claim to run fixing ring
- Amateurs battle malware, hackers in UK cybergames
- Bulls fan arrested after Mealamu bottle incident
- Nesbitt, Nuis win speedskating's Grand World Cups
- Olympiakos beats Aris 3-0 in Greek league
- Maradona's Al Wasl out of Etisalat Cup
- Yemen officials: US airstrikes hit al-Qaida area
- Hapoel Tel Aviv punished after derby loss
- Crystal Cathedral congregation in US relocating
- Remains found in Mexico came from ancient cemetery
- Speedskating World Cup Results
- Alaska musher Zirkle maintains Iditarod lead
- Jamaica police detain 22 in lottery scam probe
- Santos Laguna beats Puebla to move top in Clausura
- Gameiro's late winner seals win for 10-man PSG
- 15-year-old Brazil kayaker qualifies for Olympics
- Suit: NASA specialist axed over intelligent design
- Egypt parliament to consider cutting off US aid
- Tigers Woods withdraws from Cadillac Championship
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Leading Scorers
- McNeill rallies to win Puerto Rico Open
- American opens fire on Afghan villagers, kills 16
- 14 construction workers killed in fire in Turkey
- US Army sergeant kills 16 in Afghan villages
- Menezes says Neymar should go play in Europe
- Chavez to return home from Cuba in coming days
- Penguins beat Bruins 5-2 for ninth straight win
- Gillespie recalled to NZ cricket squad
- Taiwan shares open marginally higher
- Argentine Football Results
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- China railway sinks, amid doubts over fast buildup
- US, Russia to talk Syria at key UN Mideast meeting
- Mexican Football Results
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- US, Russia to talk Syria at key UN Mideast meeting
- Whitney Houston's daughter: 'She's always with me'
- Analysis: Obama's Afghanistan problem gets worse
- Asia stocks fall, China trade highlights slowdown
- China central bank sees room to ease lending curbs
- Chavez to return to Venezuela from Cuba this week
- Nadal, Federer, McHale each win at Indian Wells
- United Daily News: Keep an eye on China's lower growth target
- ICC backs accuracy of Virtual Eye technology
- Oil falls below $107 on weak growth in China trade
- UK fights to keep life Olympic doping ban at court
- Europe's big guns under threat in Champions League
- 2 Gaza militants killed in Israeli airstrikes
- Nobel scientist who warned of thinning ozone dies
- Alaska musher Dallas Seavey takes Iditarod lead
- Sunday fun day for Beyonce, Jay-Z at NY concert
- Distractions overshadow Olympic buildup in India
- Taiwan shares close down 1.10%
- 2 Gaza militants killed in Israeli airstrikes
- Afghans express skepticism over shooting account
- Portrait emerges of US webcam spy defendant
- World Cup downhill training canceled due to rain
- Malaysian minister's husband charged with graft
- Swedish skier Anja Paerson to retire
- Afghan officials: 45 feared trapped in avalanche
- Love letters reveal Nixon's sensitive side
- Report of China rail section collapse jolts shares
- Activists: Civilians 'massacred' in central Syria
- Afghans express skepticism over shooting account
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- UK court to rule on euthansia bid
- UK court to rule on euthanasia bid
- 2 militants killed in southern Russia
- Volkswagen targeting revenue rise in 2012
- Uganda, Kenya lead the way for Africa
- Utilities, activists meet at World Water Forum
- Activists: Civilians 'massacred' in central Syria
- Taiwan ready to sign cross-strait currency settlement pact: CBC
- Tiffany hits back at Swatch over joint venture
- Software makers Temenos, Misys end merger talks
- Asustek to recruit 500 people this year
- Taliban vow revenge for Afghans killed by US troop
- Germany's Merkel makes brief visit to Afghanistan
- 7,490 kg imported U.S. beef incinerated
- Russian Orthodox Church urges 'gay propaganda' ban
- Kenya police arrest 4 over bus blasts, lawyer says
- India's Kingfisher cancels dozens of flights
- New Israeli airstrikes kill 3 in Gaza
- Auckland winger Ranger suspended for 2 weeks
- Timetables to raise electricity, fuel prices not yet decided
- Japan names marathon team for London Olympics
- World stocks fall, China trade highlights slowdown
- Taiwan bank made bonanza from gold purchases
- Global media watchdog names enemies of Internet
- Social group marries poor nomadic women in India
- India car sales highest ever, industrial output up
- Economics minister backs idea of dual minimum wage system
- Belgium seeks world court order on ex-Chad leader
- Taiwan shares fall below 8,000 points, trading volume shrinks
- Tzu Chi Foundation makes donations in Guatemala
- Procurement system needs anti-corruption mechanism: official
- Japanese leader says thanks for Taiwan's disaster aid
- Gunmen shoot Philippine reporter who covers Aquino
- UK government sued for helping US drone strikes
- Patel says England aiming to retain top ranking
- Canadian wanted for 22 murders nabbed in Panama
- Markets steady as Greece awaits bailout
- Former England flanker Rees forced to retire
- 14 killed in Iraq robbery, attacks
- Thousands join anti-government rally in Bangladesh
- China's top 2 video websites to merge
- China's top 2 video websites to merge
- Dubai owner mulls sale of New York's Essex House
- Former officials to be summoned over alleged avian flu cover-up
- Rosicky signs new contract at Arsenal
- Report: Iran cancels ceremony for Oscar winner
- Legislature to discuss draft revisions to food sanitation law
- 1 year later, Cyndi Lauper urges support for Japan
- Taiwan's dropout rate on the decline
- 2 soldiers killed in Senegal's restive south
- Portrait emerges of Rutgers webcam spy defendant
- Production resumes at Freeport mine in Indonesia
- Republican hopefuls battle for Deep South wins
- Ma promises to be an environmental president
- India licenses generic copy of patented Bayer drug
- US seeks to contain damage from Afghan shooting
- India car sales highest ever, industrial output up
- Banned leanness enhancer found in beef from Australia
- Further opening to Chinese capital under Cabinet review: minister
- UK government sued for helping US drone strikes
- New beef policy has 42.8% public support: Cabinet
- Six DPP local heads ask government to reverse plan on U.S. beef
- Science council suggests studying health impact of ractopamine
- Iran cancels home ceremony for Oscar winner
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi won't vote despite election bid
- 7 militants killed in southern Russia
- Serb far-right group marks Mladic's birthday
- Bjorn, Casey to play in Bahrain celebrity tourney
- PepsiCo lining up potential successors to Nooyi
- Japan property tycoon Minoru Mori dies at 77
- Policeman killed in Nigeria drive-by shooting
- UnionBanCal buying Pacific Capital for $1.51B
- Albanian officials jailed over deadly blast
- Teary-eyed Ranieri seeks more emotion from Inter
- UAE web activist faces anti-state charges
- Oil down to near $106 on weak China trade growth
- US futures mixed; Europe nears final Greece deal
- Japan property tycoon Minoru Mori dies at 77
- Belgium seeks world court order on ex-Chad leader
- Prince Harry completes first major tour for queen
- Kauto Star to race in Cheltenham Gold Cup
- VAC to propose supporting measures for voluntary military service
- Talk of the Day -- Cross-party leadership summit on cards
- New York funeral set for reporter killed in Syria
- First findings in lost Leonardo search presented
- National gas prices up 12 cents in past 2 weeks
- Software maker SAP plans big Middle East push
- Bendtner cleared of vandalism near rival's stadium
- AAA: Gasoline prices up in Virginia
- KMT questions polls by pan-green camp over beef issue
- W.Va localities sharing $8M in housing grants
- Nebraska corn growers sought for research network
- Actor Yen Cheng-kuo released on parole after 10 years in jail
- Romania to hike public sector wages
- Austrian skier Scheiber announces retirement
- Protests spread in Morocco's north Rif mountains
- Fit-again Kauto Star bids for 3rd Gold Cup
- Germany offers public-sector workers 3.3 pct raise
- 5 die in strikes on Gaza, militants barrage Israel
- Bayern Munich confident of comeback vs. Basel
- Taiwan can compete in next-generation DRAM race: official
- US stocks rise as Europe nears final Greece deal
- Swiss blast boulders to free Alpine train route
- Thousands join anti-government rally in Bangladesh
- UN extends political mission in Libya
- Saint-Andre makes 5 changes to squad to face Wales
- Montenegro journalists seek EU help
- Afghan youth recounts US soldier's rampage
- Mechanism for leanness-enhancer control fails: group
- Taiwan lifts travel alert to help Japan's tourism industry
- Cabinet members split over proposal to set dual track minimum wage
- Hackers attack Vatican website a 2nd time in days
- 2 former FIFA officials lose corruption appeals
- India licenses generic copy of patented Bayer drug
- Annan arrives in Turkey to discuss Syria
- Rodriguez wins Tirreno stage; Horner keeps lead
- Gayle leaves South Africa without playing a game
- Michelle Obama to appear on Letterman show
- 2 former FIFA officials lose corruption appeals
- No charges against fan accused of racial abuse
- Prince Harry completes first major tour for queen
- Protests spread in Morocco's north Rif mountains
- AAA: Average price of gas in Oregon $3.97
- AAA: Average price of gas in Washington $3.98
- Saint-Andre makes 5 changes to squad to face Wales
- Alleged member of FARC extradited to US
- Gas prices in RI unchanged from last week
- PSE&G won't report customer info to credit agency
- Markets edge lower on long-term Greece concerns
- Minister: No attack on Iran through Azerbaijan
- Teixeira steps down as head of Brazilian football
- Monthly Gulf Power rates going up slightly
- Foes of Ohio union law target new labor limits
- Massachusetts gas prices down 2 cents
- Iberiabank officials to open Nasdaq session
- Defendant won't testify in US webcam spying trial
- Rodriguez wins Tirreno stage; Horner keeps lead
- Messi pays tribute to Barcelona coach Guardiola
- Rumor said Jeremy Lin in talks on endorsement deal with Volvo Cars in China
- U.S. seeks to contain damage from Afghan shooting
- Euro signed off second Greek rescue bailout
- Singapore, most competitive city in Asia, economist says
- Local governments press legislature on leanness drugs
- Israel and Gaza militants agreed cease-fire deal, Egyptian official says
- COA to continue looking into BAPHIQ handling of outbreak
- Japanese leader says thanks for Taiwan's disaster aid
- 7,490 kg imported U.S. beef incinerated
- Former officials to be summoned over alleged avian flu cover-up
- US seeks WTO help to limit China rare-earth export caps
- Anti-beef forces converging on the center
- Economics minister backs idea of dual minimum wage system
- Taiwan ready to sign cross-strait currency settlement pact: CBC
- International push to end Syria crisis stalls
- Report of China rail section collapse jolts shares
- New York funeral for reporter killed in Syria
- China central bank sees room to ease lending curbs
- Asian stocks, commodities fall on Chinese exports as yen climbs
- Oil falls below $107 on weak growth in China trade
- As Fed prepares to meet, it awaits clearer economic signals
- Glencore said to express interest in grain-handler Viterra
- Easiest credit shows no signs of abating as fear index plummets
- Taiwan ex-President Chen Shui-bian returns to jail from hospital
- Evita's Buenos Aires
- Amateurs battle malware, hackers in U.K. cybergames
- Suit: NASA specialist axed over intelligent design
- Reading e-books can mean fighting digital distractions
- Nobel scientist who warned of thinning ozone dies
- Remains of 167 people found in Mexican cave
- Mitt's rich predicament
- Manlashes, manscara and mantyhose
- Politics 101: Respect your constituents
- The phony settlement
- Odysseus lies here?
- Eating red meat linked to shorter lifespan: US study
- Actor Tambor carries on annual tradition at SXSW
- Crowd-financing plays starring role in SXSW films
- North Korean orchestra visits Paris for concert
- Whitney Houston's daughter: 'She's always with me'
- Comic artist Moebius, dies at 73
- 'Lorax' trumps 'John Carter' with $39.1m weekend
- Pig farmers have to guarantee no lean-meat drugs in pork: Taiwan
- Drug users’ union in San Francisco seeks voice in policy
- In Cuba, life goes on, almost unchanged
- Visitors are welcome at U.S. Olympic Training Centers in Colorado,California
- Even the ‘A’ students sometimes break restaurant rules
- Rafael Nadal moves into 3rd round at Indian Wells
- Tiger Woods withdraws with sore Achilles' tendon
- Messi scores twice as Barcelona wins 2-0 at Racing
- Pizarro leads Bremen to 3-0 win, Schalke also wins
- Taiwan reiterates sovereignty claims over South China Sea islands
- Taiwan ex-agriculture minister questioned over bird flu delay
- Sutherland hopes new show will 'Touch' the world
- US: Killing of Afghans won't change US war plan
- US stocks struggle for direction
- Syrian envoy says Israel supplying arms to rebels
- Japan's Asahi Kasei to buy Zoll Medical
- US: WTO says Boeing got less subsidies than Airbus
- Chavez: 2 Venezuelan soldiers killed near border
- Teixeira steps down as head of Brazilian football
- Euro rises against dollar after Greek bond swap
- Rogge confident Saudis will send women to London
- Wisconsin governor signs worker training bill
- Steve Harvey to host new TV show in Chicago
- World ice hockey body wins $1.3M compensation case
- NATO: Afghanistan rampage won't affect timeline
- Bailout watchdogs condemn AIG tax break
- Estonia: 8.5 million counterfeit cigarettes seized
- US investigates stuck throttles in Ford Tauruses
- Annan: Killings of civilians must stop in Syria
- Greece: 12-year-old, relatives sell baby _ to cops
- Newcastle, Sunderland accept misconduct charges
- Swedish ski star Anja Paerson to retire
- 66 NFL players to attend business schools
- Kentucky Derby winner Animal Kingdom injured
- Column: No need for Manchester City to feel blue
- Alleged member of FARC extradited to US
- Somali woman shines in military training program
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- WTA Schedule
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Cologne appeals Lukas Podolski ban
- Rare movie posters found in US attic are for sale
- Irish army bomb expert injured in bomb blast
- Kan. House approves property tax measure
- AAA: Ohio gas prices rise for 4th straight week
- Greece swaps bonds worth $232.5 billion
- US and Russia clash over Syria at UN
- US sheriff pleads guilty to false imprisonment
- WTO rules Boeing got $5B in illegal US subsidies
- UK lawmaker resigns party after violent bar brawl
- Deadly attacks thwart heightened security in Iraq
- Lawmakers seek end to US deal with Russian firm
- Ivory Coast former PM voted head of parliament
- White House: No change in Afghan strategy
- Trial delayed for professor in Ala shooting spree
- Trial delayed for professor in US shooting spree
- World swimming body promotes Australia's Matt Dunn
- Oil below $106 on weak China trade growth
- Israeli plans for Iran go back years
- Turkey: 4 journalists released in coup plot trial
- Nephew of Mexican cartel's ex-boss pleads guilty
- Treasurys little changed after gov't raises $32B
- Former IOC Nigerian member Adefope dies at 84
- PSV Eindhoven fires coach Fred Rutten
- AP source: Afghan shooter was from Stryker brigade
- PepsiCo revamps management team; Nooyi still CEO
- Software maker SAP plans big Middle East push
- Afghan recounts US soldier shooting his father
- New York funeral held for reporter killed in Syria
- Israel's missile shield aces first serious test
- Deficit rose in February, on pace to top $1T again
- Bolivia pushes for acceptance of coca-leaf chewing
- Heavy rain in northern Chile causes flooding
- Spain tests Europe's austerity logic
- Egypt's parliament wants Israel's ambassador out
- Official: Gang leader behind massacre in port city
- Lost mural by Leonardo may have been discovered
- Tunisia president warns Islamists against violence
- ID House: Private insurers should set up exchange
- 'Millennium bomber' sentence overturned
- Clinton: US still committed to Afghanistan
- Nevada population grows slightly in 2011
- Gov: Ind. added more jobs than thought in 2011
- Lawyers squabble over accused NYC madam's case
- Ky. company settles over ads on Limbaugh's show
- Jack Kerouac play to make its world premiere
- Argentine-Falklands conflict touches both to core
- Venus and Jupiter cuddling up in night sky
- AP Interview: Sutherland talks up new show 'Touch'
- 'Millennium bomber' sentence overturned
- Activists: Civilians killed in Syria reprisals
- UK arrests 2 men on Vegas to London flight
- Brazil: Army occupying slum suffers 89 attacks
- ICC denies investigating match-fixing claims
- Oil lower on weak China trade growth
- Dow Chemical giving $10M over 6 years to U. Mich.
- Doh! Athletic skill won't prevent everyday mishaps
- Exelon closes $7.9B deal for Constellation Energy
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Protesters, longtime disputes weigh on Water Forum
- Iran sure no attack will go through Azerbaijan
- US-flagged ship on fire off Greece's Piraeus port
- Va lands larger number of corporate facilities
- Slain hostage's son thanks Cameron for condolences
- Afghanistan suspect's base had 2010 killing case
- Corn up on speculation for better Chinese demand
- UK in final bid to keep dopers out of Olympic team
- Robot-like equipment to aid search for ship bodies
- Savannah River Site debuts new green power plant
- US physician behind suicide law dies
- Colombia police: 1 dead, 9 injured in fan violence
- Maintenance dredging continues at battling ports
- Ga. Senate foreclosure registries bill
- US man charged with beheading girlfriend in 1989
- Australia's Holman to join Villa from AZ Alkmaar
- Markets shrug off completion of Greek debt deal
- Police raid home of France's richest woman
- Thieves break into Albanian embassy in Athens
- UK in final bid to keep dopers off Olympic team
- 7 states oppose California low-carbon fuels rule
- Mo. offering incentives to Invensys Controls
- Queen Elizabeth II marks Commonwealth Day
- Afghan youth recounts US soldier's shooting spree
- Maine's average heating oil price stays at $3.86
- UK: Serving soldier arrested for murder
- 'Schizophrenic' markets shrug off Greek deal
- Afghan killings mar special operations outreach
- Defendant not testifying in webcam spying trial
- US files $25B mortgage settlement in court
- Mabus defends biofuels during hearing on Navy ship
- Interest spikes in Pinterest, notably from women
- NY Assembly calls for fracking health impact study
- Brazil hands out nearly half billion condoms
- Klitschko has no plans to break Foreman's record
- Miss. House nixes bill to pass tax cuts to workers
- US to release banks stress test results Thursday
- Obama: Afghan shooting is 'heartbreaking'
- VH1 to chronicle Ochocinco, Lozada's wedding
- Cheney deems Canada too dangerous for visit
- Feds probe sticky throttles in 1.9M Ford sedans
- US physician behind Death With Dignity dies
- Dallas Seavey maintains Iditarod lead
- Dallas Seavey leads Iditarod mushers
- Yahoo sues Facebook over patents
- Afghan man recounts US soldier's shooting spree
- NASCAR cars among new Myrtle Beach attractions
- Tiger drives off to an uncertain future
- Gov't files $25B mortgage settlement in court
- Obama calls Afghan killings tragic, troops to stay
- UK: Soldier arrested on murder suspicions
- Sentence struck down in millennium bomb plot
- Spanish Football Results
- Eurozone eases Spanish deficit target
- English Football Results
- Right-wing party has slim lead in El Salvador vote
- Greek debt predicted to decline more than expected
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Invisible Children answers critics after video hit
- Cassini spacecraft glimpses new views of moon Rhea
- Tibetan teen self-immolates on revolt anniversary
- Premiere buzz whets appetite of 'Hunger' fans
- Woods says he hopes to play next week at Bay Hill
- NGO urges probe of Honduras journalist killings
- Police: Belgian mosque attacked, imam dies
- US official: Suspect in killings had head injury
- Mystery witness emerges in 'Housewives' trial
- Designs for 3rd section of NY's High Line unveiled
- Maine jail inmate breaches max security for sex
- Colombia arrests suspect in folk singer's murder
- Djokovic, Sharapova win at Indian Wells
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Indians pitcher strikes deal with DR prosecutor
- Asia stocks rise ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
- Shootings further dent Americans' support for war
- Mexican city bans Tigres del Norte for drug songs
- Jay-Z brings the hype to South By Southwest
- U.S. columnist cites Taiwan as model of valuing people over resources
- Not guilty plea in LA from alleged art forger
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Reporter killed in Syria recalled as truth seeker
- Philippine court orders arrest of Arroyo's husband
- Report of China rail section collapse jolts shares
- BNP Paribas Open Results
- Quanta growth to be driven by Apple partnership: Barclays Capital
- Shares of Cathay Financial rally on China investment hopes
- Dozens missing in Bangladesh ferry accident
- Portland defeats Philadelphia 3-1 in opener
- Rose scores 32 to lead Bulls past Knicks 104-99
- WR Randy Moss agrees to deal with 49ers
- Myers scores OT goal in Sabres' 3-2 win over Habs
- Guatemalan gets 6,060 year-sentence in massacre
- Marbury denies hitting fans after playoff loss
- Erlin science park project faces uncertainties: official
- Former All Blacks captain Jock Hobbs dies, aged 52
- Philippine court orders arrest of Arroyo's husband
- Oil rises above $107 amid improving US economy
- Cross-border violence between Israel, Gaza ebbs
- AP source: US brings new trade case against China
- Taiwan shares close up 1.31%
- No new action is expected as Fed weighs job gains
- Taiwanese design artist nominated for U.S. award
- Black Keys rock Madison Square Garden like pros
- Taiwan to launch annual military drill amid China's growing threat
- 6 dead, dozens missing in Bangladesh ferry sinking
- Students protest US soldier who killed Afghans
- Bank of Japan expands lending to help recovery
- Analysis: Obama tested by events outside control
- Higher oil prices start to pinch Asian consumers
- Former All Blacks captain Jock Hobbs dies, aged 52
- Apple says Proview iPad trademark demands unfair
- Obama, Cameron to attend NCAA tournament game
- Peruvians feel robbed over Spain getting treasure
- Chinese leadership politics delay major reforms
- 10 dead, dozens missing in Bangladesh ferry crash
- Kim Doctom's money won him New Zealand residency
- Kim Dotcom's money won him New Zealand residency
- Ex-president returns to prison after health checks
- Taiwan reasserts sovereignty over Spratlys amid Philippines oil plans
- Koreas scuffle interrupts UN human rights meeting
- Afghan delegation attacked at site of US killings
- Impoverished Tajiks face higher power tariffs
- Ericsson buys Technicolor broadcast services unit
- Romney, rivals court Southerners in Tuesday vote
- Moody's downgrades Cyprus by a notch into junk
- Sri Lanka wins toss, sends India in to bat
- Rights group: Syria laying mines in border areas
- 18 dead, dozens missing in Bangladesh ferry crash
- Child's fingers found in trash bin in Honolulu
- Actress threatens legal action after fixing report
- ADB: Climate change could spawn mass migrations
- Thailand extends state of emergency in south
- AstraZeneca sues to protect Seroquel rights
- Local bourse returns to 8,000 points, led by financial stocks
- Munich Re targets big 2012 earnings increase
- Snam to invest $8.8 billion in Italy's gas network
- Israel-Gaza violence ebbs as truce takes effect
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Afghan officials attacked at US killing spree site
- 30 dead, dozens missing in Bangladesh ferry crash
- Acer shares higher on February sales growth
- Bus falls into ravine in southwest China; 15 dead
- Suu Kyi's policy speech leaked ahead of broadcast
- Nightmare zoo in Indonesia shaken by giraffe death
- Chelsea aims to keep England's flag flying
- Moody's downgrades Cyprus into junk status
- Iran rejects claims of cleaning up nuclear works
- Austria wants more leeway for Hungarian budget
- French far right leader reaches key milestone
- Tainan, Nantou officials on alert for drug-tainted beef
- UK police arrest 6 in phone hacking investigation
- Al Wasl goalkeeper banned for 17 matches
- Hog farms required to pledge no use of leanness enhancers: COA
- Economic Daily News: Rethink the future of Erlin project
- No date set for electricity price hikes: energy bureau
- First goalscorer in the Bundesliga dies
- China defends rare earths limits
- 3 climbers missing on frigid Pakistan mountain
- Northug skipping World Cup finals with stomach bug
- Arroyo husband posts bail to avoid arrest
- Talk of the Day -- Central banker's 'bonds better than gold' theory
- Cabinet plans food safety act overhaul: premier
- Obama, Cameron to focus on foreign threats
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Arroyo husband posts bail to avoid graft arrest
- Statute of limitations runs out in Turkish case
- Russia says it will keep selling weapons to Syria
- Su Tseng-chang reaching out to solicit support for DPP chair bid
- Local TV socialite charged with fraud
- Russian official: No missile deal at NATO summit
- UN says 230,000 people have fled Syria violence
- Turkey to host meeting on Syria on April 2
- Parker returns, leads Spurs past Wizards 112-97
- New street drug causes concern in FDA
- Southern job fair to offer over 1,800 vacancies
- Namibia upsets Ireland in World T20 qualifying
- Madrid on verge of quarterfinals against CSKA
- Arroyo husband's arrest ordered in bribery case
- Official: Invest in children for peace in Somalia
- Hiring demand in Q2 likely to weaken: poll
- Biyombo's block helps Bobcats beat Hornets 73-71
- Obama, Cameron to attend college basketball game
- UK police arrest 6 in phone hacking investigation
- Iran: UN rights accusations come from 'terrorists'
- 'Hunger Games' fans devour film's world premiere
- Austria wants more leeway for Hungarian budget
- Landeskog lifts Avalanche to overtime win
- Indian lawmakers demand Sri Lanka war probe
- German central bank warns on ECB crisis measures
- Annan: Syria to reply on ending violence
- Police detain suspect in reporter's attack
- Car sales in early March up almost 60 percent
- Taliban fire on Afghan officials at attack site
- Report: Syria army takes northern rebel stronghold
- Suspected US drone strike kills 6 in NW Pakistan
- 31 dead, dozens missing in Bangladesh ferry crash
- Taiwan economic forecast to grow on ECFA effect, Chinese tourists
- Deaths barred in Italian village
- BMW forecasts more record sales, profits in 2012
- UK police arrest 6 in phone hacking investigation
- Russia says it will keep selling weapons to Syria
- Spain deficit decision sparks Austria appeal
- India vs Sri Lanka Scores
- IOC to take no action on Indian Olympic official
- Ractopamine found in imported U.S. pork
- Republicans court US Southerners in Tuesday vote
- SA drug dealers turn to cigarette smuggling
- Groups call for talks with China on human rights for detainees
- India vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- IOC: US to provide files on Hamilton doping case
- Top Rwandan rebel leader surrenders in Congo
- Kim Doctom's money won him New Zealand residency
- International lighting show kicks off in Taipei
- US, EU and Japan challenge China in trade spat
- Belgium police questioning mosque attack suspect
- Fast-food business not affected amid leanness drug row
- Italian borrowing costs sink in debt auction
- Iran rejects claims of cleaning up nuclear works
- DRAM contract price rises 6.38%: advisory firm
- International court to deliver first verdicts
- German investor confidence up for 4th month
- Iran reports at odds over Ahmadinejad questioning
- India totals 304-3 against Sri Lanka at Asian Cup
- Buzz bands seek to cut through chaos of SXSW
- Vekselberg slammed over resignation from Rusal
- ECB chief: inflation in check but will stay alert
- Serbian parliamentary election set for May
- Government tightens pork control measures amid safety concerns
- Oil rises to near $107 amid improving US economy
- IOC approves British nationality for Yamile Aldama
- Gambia set to install new FA despite FIFA warnings
- Officials: Al-Qaida attack kills 3 Yemeni soldiers
- US retail sales rise 1.1 percent in February
- Cuche, Weirather lead WCup downhill training runs
- Men's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- Questlove on Roots, Philly, Fallon and Winehouse
- Women's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- Golf Glance
- Local company denies its pork products contain toxic drug
- US brings new trade case against China
- Credit Suisse exec fined for confidentiality error
- NIA to open online applications for Chinese tourists to Kinmen
- US retail sales rose 1.1 percent in February
- Boston police clamp down on slam dancing
- SANZAR reserves judgment on Adam Byrnes' appeal
- US futures up, helped by strong retail report
- Merrill Lynch sees modest Q1 growth for semiconductors
- Panetta seeks to boost support for Kyrgyzstan base
- South Africa opens Somalia diplomatic ties
- Danish PM clarifies stance on torture
- Summations begin in Rutgers webcam spying trial
- Tainted beef might be from Panama: importer
- Rightists win biggest congress bloc in El Salvador
- Taiwan ranks as Philippines 9th-largest export market in January
- World's tallest man may have stopped growing
- Russian official: No missile deal at NATO summit
- 8 Belgian police injured in suicide crash
- Peterson ready to 'die in the ring' to keep titles
- Spanish clubs owe (EURO)752 million in taxes
- Sri Lanka gov't minister urges boycott of US goods
- Japanese girl group performs in Taiwan in thanks for post-quake aid
- Danish Catholic bishop Martensen dies aged 84
- International court to deliver first verdicts
- US, EU, Japan challenge China over minerals trade
- Not guilty plea in LA from alleged Fla. art forger
- Ex-official claims to be 'boss' cited in alleged avian flu cover-up
- US stocks open higher after strong retail report
- US town to vote on renaming Jew Pond
- `Poor county' coveted title for local governments in China
- Turkish military plane crashes, pilot killed
- Ex-president denied transfer to prison in southern Taiwan
- IOC: US to provide files on Hamilton doping case
- Madrid pays tribute to Messi's 5-goal performance
- US stocks rise after strong retail report
- German public-sector workers to step up strikes
- State rests in Virginia Tech wrongful death trial
- TBC to buy Midas in cash deal worth $173M
- Moody's downgrades Cyprus to junk status
- Premier expresses regret over Japan's snubbing of Taiwan
- Job openings fell in January from 3 1/2 year high
- Defense rests in Virginia Tech deaths trial
- Arab League: Syria commits crimes against humanity
- Sri Lanka gov't minister urges boycott of US goods
- Bill Ford to give keynote at Mackinac Conference
- Bolivia mourns well-known social activist
- Rights of Thai workers in Taiwan to be improved
- US business stockpiles rose 0.7 percent in January
- Nightmare zoo in Indonesia shaken by giraffe death
- Turkey: 7 suspected Kurdish militants detained
- Analysis: Obama tested by events outside control
- Ivory Coast president appoints new prime minister
- Phoenix woman sentenced in mortgage fraud case
- Public invited to Olympic Stadium opening
- Namibia upsets Ireland in World T20 qualifying
- US retail sales rose 1.1 percent in February
- Michigan's 15 US reps ask Selfridge base cut delay
- Newport Jazz Festival announces 2012 lineup
- Newport Jazz Festival announces 2012 lineup