英文新聞列表 English News List
- Taiwan investment in Subic Bay reaches US$1.84 billion in 2011
- Lindsey Vonn leads World Cup super-combined race
- Taipei book fair to feature 'green reading'
- Talk of the day -- Ex-DPP magistrate tipped as minister without portfolio
- Cars circle central Moscow in anti-Putin protest
- Former Italian president Scalfaro dies at 93
- Two Pakistan spinners among top 10
- England coach Flower not afraid to make changes
- Police open fire at Bangladesh protesters, 3 dead
- Syrian army launches offensive near Damascus
- Egypt says it ended US lobbyists' contract
- Woods falters to lose Abu Dhabi tournament
- Bangladesh signs coal power plant deal with India
- Ruling party gets expected win in Cambodian Senate
- AIT chairman to arrive in Taiwan
- Cologne's Podolski out for 3-4 weeks
- Fiorentina beats Siena 2-1 in Tuscan derby
- List of dead or missing from grounded cruise ship
- Davos leaders focus on euro, rich-poor gap
- Vonn denied by Hoefl-Riesch in super-combined race
- Iran bill to ban oil sales to EU postponed
- Mirandes' cup run invigorates hard-hit town
- Egypt says it has ended US lobbyists' contract
- Women's World Cup Super-Combined Results
- Verdi's first opera, 'Oberto,' gets rare airing
- Cars circle central Moscow in anti-Putin protest
- Kenya police arrest imam over weapons cache
- Granada wins 2-1 at Real Betis in Spanish league
- Ahead in Florida, Romney turns focus back to Obama
- Israel to clear thousands of mines in desert
- British radio's 'Desert Island Discs' turns 70
- Iran bill to ban oil sales to EU postponed
- Taiwan ranked 29th in global environmental performance
- Firing of TV host a victory for Pakistani liberals
- Suu Kyi galvanizes once-repressed Myanmar politics
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Australian Open Road
- Australian Open Road
- Australian Open Road
- Australian Open Road
- Australian Open Road
- Australian Open Road
- Australian Open Road
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Mirandes' cup run invigorates hard-hit town
- Mirandes' cup run invigorates hard-hit town
- Mirandes' cup run invigorates hard-hit town
- Mirandes' cup run invigorates hard-hit town
- Mirandes' cup run invigorates hard-hit town
- Mirandes' cup run invigorates hard-hit town
- Mirandes' cup run invigorates hard-hit town
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Sudans, Somalia top issues at African Union summit
- Sudans, Somalia top issues at African Union summit
- Sudans, Somalia top issues at African Union summit
- Sudans, Somalia top issues at African Union summit
- Sudans, Somalia top issues at African Union summit
- Sudans, Somalia top issues at African Union summit
- Australian Open Men's Champions
- Australian Open Men's Champions
- Australian Open Men's Champions
- Australian Open Men's Champions
- Australian Open Men's Champions
- Australian Open Men's Champions
- Australian Open Men's Champions
- Australian Open Men's Final Results
- Australian Open Men's Final Results
- Australian Open Men's Final Results
- Australian Open Men's Final Results
- Australian Open Men's Final Results
- Australian Open Men's Final Results
- Australian Open Men's Final Results
- Ahead in Florida, Romney turns focus back to Obama
- Ahead in Florida, Romney turns focus back to Obama
- Ahead in Florida, Romney turns focus back to Obama
- Ahead in Florida, Romney turns focus back to Obama
- Ahead in Florida, Romney turns focus back to Obama
- Ahead in Florida, Romney turns focus back to Obama
- Ahead in Florida, Romney turns focus back to Obama
- Ahead in Florida, Romney turns focus back to Obama
- Ahead in Florida, Romney turns focus back to Obama
- Ahead in Florida, Romney turns focus back to Obama
- Ahead in Florida, Romney turns focus back to Obama
- Ahead in Florida, Romney turns focus back to Obama
- Vonn denied by Hoefl-Riesch in super-combined race
- Vonn denied by Hoefl-Riesch in super-combined race
- Vonn denied by Hoefl-Riesch in super-combined race
- Vonn denied by Hoefl-Riesch in super-combined race
- Vonn denied by Hoefl-Riesch in super-combined race
- Vonn denied by Hoefl-Riesch in super-combined race
- Vonn denied by Hoefl-Riesch in super-combined race
- Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic Head-to-Head
- Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic Head-to-Head
- Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic Head-to-Head
- Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic Head-to-Head
- Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic Head-to-Head
- Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic Head-to-Head
- Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic Head-to-Head
- UN chief: Sudan oil crisis a 'threat to peace'
- UN chief: Sudan oil crisis a 'threat to peace'
- UN chief: Sudan oil crisis a 'threat to peace'
- UN chief: Sudan oil crisis a 'threat to peace'
- UN chief: Sudan oil crisis a 'threat to peace'
- UN chief: Sudan oil crisis a 'threat to peace'
- Strike on summit day shows task at hand
- Strike on summit day shows task at hand
- Strike on summit day shows task at hand
- Strike on summit day shows task at hand
- Strike on summit day shows task at hand
- Strike on summit day shows task at hand
- Strike on summit day shows task at hand
- Strike on summit day shows task at hand
- Strike on summit day shows task at hand
- Strike on summit day shows task at hand
- Strike on summit day shows task at hand
- Strike on summit day shows task at hand
- Men's Three or More Consecutive Grand Slam Titles
- Men's Three or More Consecutive Grand Slam Titles
- Men's Three or More Consecutive Grand Slam Titles
- Men's Three or More Consecutive Grand Slam Titles
- Men's Three or More Consecutive Grand Slam Titles
- Men's Three or More Consecutive Grand Slam Titles
- Men's Three or More Consecutive Grand Slam Titles
- 29 Chinese missing after militant attack in Sudan
- 29 Chinese missing after militant attack in Sudan
- 29 Chinese missing after militant attack in Sudan
- 29 Chinese missing after militant attack in Sudan
- 29 Chinese missing after militant attack in Sudan
- 29 Chinese missing after militant attack in Sudan
- 29 Chinese missing after militant attack in Sudan
- Women's World Cup Super-Combined Results
- Women's World Cup Super-Combined Results
- Women's World Cup Super-Combined Results
- Women's World Cup Super-Combined Results
- Women's World Cup Super-Combined Results
- Women's World Cup Super-Combined Results
- Women's World Cup Super-Combined Results
- Protesters in Spain support embattled judge
- Protesters in Spain support embattled judge
- Protesters in Spain support embattled judge
- Protesters in Spain support embattled judge
- Protesters in Spain support embattled judge
- Protesters in Spain support embattled judge
- Greek officials conclude meeting about creditors
- Greek officials conclude meeting about creditors
- Greek officials conclude meeting about creditors
- Greek officials conclude meeting about creditors
- Greek officials conclude meeting about creditors
- Greek officials conclude meeting about creditors
- Greek officials conclude meeting about creditors
- Greek officials conclude meeting about creditors
- Greek officials conclude meeting about creditors
- Greek officials conclude meeting about creditors
- Greek officials conclude meeting about creditors
- Greek officials conclude meeting about creditors
- Campbell rescues 1-1 FA Cup draw for Sunderland
- Campbell rescues 1-1 FA Cup draw for Sunderland
- Campbell rescues 1-1 FA Cup draw for Sunderland
- Campbell rescues 1-1 FA Cup draw for Sunderland
- Campbell rescues 1-1 FA Cup draw for Sunderland
- Campbell rescues 1-1 FA Cup draw for Sunderland
- Campbell rescues 1-1 FA Cup draw for Sunderland
- Family of 5 killed in Jamaica house blaze
- Langenhan sets track record in luge World Cup win
- Langenhan sets track record in luge World Cup win
- Langenhan sets track record in luge World Cup win
- Langenhan sets track record in luge World Cup win
- Langenhan sets track record in luge World Cup win
- Langenhan sets track record in luge World Cup win
- Langenhan sets track record in luge World Cup win
- Mirandes' cup run invigorates hard-hit town
- Mirandes' cup run invigorates hard-hit town
- Mirandes' cup run invigorates hard-hit town
- Mirandes' cup run invigorates hard-hit town
- Mirandes' cup run invigorates hard-hit town
- Mirandes' cup run invigorates hard-hit town
- Mirandes' cup run invigorates hard-hit town
- British radio's 'Desert Island Discs' turns 70
- British radio's 'Desert Island Discs' turns 70
- British radio's 'Desert Island Discs' turns 70
- British radio's 'Desert Island Discs' turns 70
- British radio's 'Desert Island Discs' turns 70
- British radio's 'Desert Island Discs' turns 70
- British radio's 'Desert Island Discs' turns 70
- British radio's 'Desert Island Discs' turns 70
- British radio's 'Desert Island Discs' turns 70
- British radio's 'Desert Island Discs' turns 70
- British radio's 'Desert Island Discs' turns 70
- British radio's 'Desert Island Discs' turns 70
- FA Cup Fifth-Round Draw List
- Hazanavicius wins at Directors Guild for 'Artist'
- Cuba's Communists map out party future
- Syrian army launches offensive on Damascus suburbs
- Inter's win streak broken with 1-0 loss at Lecce
- Officials say Sudan oil crisis threatens peace
- German Football Results
- Mainz beats Bundesliga bottom side Freiburg 3-1
- Crawley gets Premier League side Stoke in FA Cup
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Crawley gets Premier League side Stoke in FA Cup
- Crawley gets Premier League side Stoke in FA Cup
- Crawley gets Premier League side Stoke in FA Cup
- Crawley gets Premier League side Stoke in FA Cup
- Crawley gets Premier League side Stoke in FA Cup
- Crawley gets Premier League side Stoke in FA Cup
- Crawley gets Premier League side Stoke in FA Cup
- Official: Grenada inmate found hanging in cell
- US citizen kidnapped in Nigeria returns to US
- US citizen kidnapped in Nigeria returns to US
- US citizen kidnapped in Nigeria returns to US
- US citizen kidnapped in Nigeria returns to US
- US citizen kidnapped in Nigeria returns to US
- US citizen kidnapped in Nigeria returns to US
- Woods falters as Rock wins in Abu Dhabi
- Woods falters as Rock wins in Abu Dhabi
- Woods falters as Rock wins in Abu Dhabi
- Woods falters as Rock wins in Abu Dhabi
- Woods falters as Rock wins in Abu Dhabi
- Woods falters as Rock wins in Abu Dhabi
- Woods falters as Rock wins in Abu Dhabi
- Israel, Palestinians exchange blame over talks
- Israel, Palestinians exchange blame over talks
- Israel, Palestinians exchange blame over talks
- Israel, Palestinians exchange blame over talks
- Israel, Palestinians exchange blame over talks
- Israel, Palestinians exchange blame over talks
- TV and radio union approves merger plan with SAG
- TV and radio union approves merger plan with SAG
- TV and radio union approves merger plan with SAG
- TV and radio union approves merger plan with SAG
- TV and radio union approves merger plan with SAG
- TV and radio union approves merger plan with SAG
- TV and radio union approves merger plan with SAG
- TV and radio union approves merger plan with SAG
- TV and radio union approves merger plan with SAG
- TV and radio union approves merger plan with SAG
- TV and radio union approves merger plan with SAG
- TV and radio union approves merger plan with SAG
- Obama pokes fun during dinner for capital elites
- Obama pokes fun during dinner for capital elites
- Obama pokes fun during dinner for capital elites
- Obama pokes fun during dinner for capital elites
- Obama pokes fun during dinner for capital elites
- Obama pokes fun during dinner for capital elites
- UN chief: Africa leaders should respect gay rights
- UN chief: Africa leaders should respect gay rights
- UN chief: Africa leaders should respect gay rights
- UN chief: Africa leaders should respect gay rights
- UN chief: Africa leaders should respect gay rights
- UN chief: Africa leaders should respect gay rights
- Inter's win streak broken with 1-0 loss at Lecce
- Inter's win streak broken with 1-0 loss at Lecce
- Inter's win streak broken with 1-0 loss at Lecce
- Inter's win streak broken with 1-0 loss at Lecce
- Inter's win streak broken with 1-0 loss at Lecce
- Inter's win streak broken with 1-0 loss at Lecce
- Inter's win streak broken with 1-0 loss at Lecce
- Spanish Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Jordan's king receives Hamas leader
- Jordan's king receives Hamas leader
- Jordan's king receives Hamas leader
- Jordan's king receives Hamas leader
- Jordan's king receives Hamas leader
- Jordan's king receives Hamas leader
- Euro drops against dollar before EU leaders meet for debt crisis
- DPP election failure ‘new start’ for party: DPP chief
- Russia backs Assad, last friend in Arab world
- Taiwan’s presidential office to declare new premier tomorrow
- Abbas: Israel to blame for failure of latest talks
- Ex-Kaohsiung County chief named minister without portfolio
- Syrian army launches offensive near Damascus
- China, India urged to boost safety net to dodge debt trap
- Lantern Festival to feature Tokyo Disneyland parade
- Compulsory rear seat belts to start Feb. 1
- Sudan and South Sudan dispute a “major threat to peace”: UN chief
- Film on bike trip by visually impaired group coming soon
- Black-faced spoonbill census to be taken in Taiwan
- Rough seas batter first December mission to Taiwan’s remote island
- Taipei book fair to feature 'green reading'
- 70 workers kidnapped by rebels in Sudan’s dangerous south
- Romney would rank among richest presidents ever
- Myanmar’s Suu Kyi makes political tour in south
- Canadian court finds Afghan family guilty in honor killings
- Can NATO force weather France’s faster exit?
- Private investors near deal on Greek debt
- Thwarted on U.S. oil pipeline, Canada looks to China
- Swiss tax pact with U.S. may come soon, Widmer-Schlumpf says
- Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling reaches settlement with former agent who discovers her
- News Corp. workers arrested as bribery probe spreads to The Sun
- U.S. employment probably grew in January
- Egypt voter turnout low in upper house of parliament polls
- Facebook IPO could value it among top companies
- Netflix regains its footing, beating fourth-quarter forecasts
- Big quarter made Apple world's largest smartphone seller
- BlackBerry maker's CEO fails to connect with Wall Street, public
- In search of an app to monitor average bank balances
- French president Sarkozy announces transaction tax
- Tiny towns fight for post offices, and survival
- ET TU, Harvard?
- A year later in Egypt, the revolution continues
- How pimps use the web to sell girls
- Friends, Romans, voters
- Review: Lepage finishes Met ‘Ring,’ verdict mixed
- Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana celebrate at Sundance
- Grammy-winning composer Clare Fischer dead at 83
- Call reveals frantic efforts to help Demi Moore
- Sisters’ spat is no reason to ruin husband’s reunion
- Senegalese court rejects appeal, Abdoulaye Wade allowed to seek re-election
- Akron woman’s use of AED to save man’s life illustrates value of devices
- Radio personality undergoes treatment at Cleveland Clinic to restore speech after illness
- Castaways on Fiji: Notes from the Coral Kingdom
- You’ll buy less junk food if you pay in cash
- The comeback gains traction as prices soar for rarest cars
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou to announce new Cabinet lineup: reports
- Official: Philippines to sign agreement with Italy to accelerate defense orders
- Azarenka upstages Sharapova to win Australian Open
- Barcelona held to 0-0 draw at Villarreal in Spain
- For Brodsky couple, Miami Marathon a celebration of life event
- Lindsey Vonn dominates downhill to extend World Cup lead
- Syrian troops with dozens of tanks storm rebellious areas near capital of Damascus
- Benin President Thomas Boni Yayi elected African Union President
- Russian opposition protests against PM Vladimir Puting to run for next Presidential election
- Using iPad in laps causes shoulder and neck sprain
- Taiwan-U.S. diplomatic immunity treaty to be reviewed: MOFA
- Deficit focus questioned as answer to euro crisis
- Children among 74 dead in 2 days of Syrian turmoil
- U.S. Defense cites key intelligence on bin Laden raid
- 'Barefoot Bandit' gets 6.5 years in prison
- Iran expresses optimism about visit by UN inspectors over nuclear program
- California board approves tougher zero-emissions rule
- ECFA expected to deliver significant benefits in 2012
- ‘Green reading’ at heart of 2012 Taipei book fair
- Taiwan official ordered deported from U.S.
- Sunny weather not expected to last: CWB
- Facebook aiming to file for IPO as early as next week
- College offers unconventional courses on death
- Major Taiwanese delegation to attend Berlin film festival
- Armed fighters help Syria rebels make inroads
- Chinese police fire on Tibetan protesters again
- France to resume Afghan training after killings: Sarkozy
- Some in Egypt turn their anger on Islamists
- U.S. not seeking military bases in south east Asia
- Give the president the power to trim government
- European leaders are pressed for debt crisis solutions in Davos
- Our leaders, not Colbert, made the mockery
- Mortgage task force has fancy name, but will it get tough?
- Where is the campaign’s conservative populist?
- For a moon colony, technology is the easy part
- Twitter’s new censorship plan rouses global furor
- Internet criticism pushes China to act on pollution
- China TV grows racy, and gets a chaperone
- US man bitten by bat dies of rabies
- Scientists determine seals, dolphins’ death in New England linked to influenza virus
- Niseko, Japan’s own St. Moritz
- A sales race for tortoises, not hares, at Sundance
- Doctor convicted in Jackson death seeks release
- Man wants to cook up a storm without thunder from his wife
- In real time, a virus learns a new way to infect
- Amylin’s long-delayed diabetes drug gets U.S. nod
- Medicare seen as battleground issue in congressional races
- Vitamin D can help turn health around
- Breast implant maker under formal investigation; founder released on bail
- Divisive Thatcher remains grocer’s daughter back home
- No more nice guys: Fans love ‘Nuclear Newt’
- Warriors dominated by Thunder
- Nadal won’t be swayed by Djokovic breathing issues
- Harrison in U.S. Davis Cup team to play Switzerland
- Pistons work overtime but lose to Hawks
- Raiders finally make Allen’s hiring official
- Politician says Denmark disagree with selling SAS stake
- IMF suggests Turkey much tighter fiscal policies with other peers
- AIT Chairman Raymond Burghardt visits Taiwan to press to resume trade talks
- 6.3 earthquake hits coast of Peru
- China: 1795 traffic accidents killed 547, injured 2,080 during Chinese New Year leave
- China: Lunar New Year fireworks worsen air pollution
- Thousands of Myanmar supporters cheer for Suu Kyi in first tour since party registered
- Election approaching, French President Nicolas Sarkozy declared to add sales taxes and Investment profits tax
- Thousands of Chinese celebrate Lunar New Year of dragon in London
- US professor discoveries prostate cancer in 2,200-year-old mummy
- Libya: Justice Ministry to take over prisons
- Real Sociedad routs Sporting Gijon 5-1 in Spain
- Streep's Thatcher, Williams' Monroe star at SAG
- Iraqi Sunni-backed lawmakers end parliament ban
- Madonna says charity plans 10 schools in Malawi
- Celtic reaches 29th Scottish League Cup final
- Senate readies bill to stop lawmaker insider deals
- Changes in wake of troubled arms trafficking probe
- Dutch Football Results
- Former Italian president Scalfaro dies at 93
- Congress tries to police itself on insider trading
- Troopers: At least 9 dead in wrecks in Florida
- Twente beats Groningen 4-1 in Dutch league
- Denmark beats Serbia 21-19 for Euro gold
- English Football Results
- Arsenal rallies from 2-0 down to advance in FA Cup
- Egypt says it has ended US lobbyists' contract
- Gyan: lone striking role 'shows how great I am'
- Qatari bank still in talks for Turkey's DenizBank
- Australian Open glance
- Gingrich bemoans Romney's Florida "carpet-bombing"
- Oakland to assess damage after Occupy protests
- Climate of intolerance in West Bank, activists say
- 10-man Ajaccio beats Valenciennes 2-1
- Iran web developer sentenced to death
- The fight for Cuban-Americans is on in Florida
- Arsenal recovers 2-0 deficit to advance in FA Cup
- Rock concert opens Poland's main Euro 2012 stadium
- Turning point: one backhand that cost Nadal
- UN nuclear inspection gets under way in Iran
- Trailing in polls, Sarkozy hits French prime-time
- Djokovic holds off Nadal in longest major final
- German Football Summaries
- Lambert postpones US show after friend's death
- Organizers free up 120,000 London Olympic beds
- Jury finds Afghan family guilty in honor killing
- Panathinaikos beats Drama 1-0 in Greek league
- Cuba's Castro defends one-party system
- Moenchengladbach beats Stuttgart 3-0 in Bundesliga
- Raul Castro defends Cuba's one-party system
- Zambia beats Eq. Guinea 1-0 to top group
- Hugo Chavez warns he could nationalize some banks
- Senegal opposition leads cortege to police station
- Eden Hazard likely to leave Lille this summer
- Senegal opposition leads cortege to police station
- Libya beats Senegal, not enough for quarterfinals
- Jury finds Afghan family guilty in honor killings
- Syrian troops storm areas near capital of Damascus
- Election ahead, Sarkozy announces French tax hike
- Neeson's 'The Grey' tops box office with $20M
- Neeson's 'The Grey' tops box office with $20M
- Florida highway pileup kills at least 10 people
- Zambia joins Eq. Guinea in African Cup quarters
- Hugo Chavez warns he could nationalize some banks
- US mayor: I deserved criticism for taco quip
- AC Milan wins to keep pace behind Juventus
- Officers checking robbery find 5 dead in US home
- Italian Football Summaries
- Candidate barred for English deficit vows appeal
- Democrats spend big in Oregon election
- Djokovic wins Australian Open in longest final
- Democrats spend big in Oregon special election
- Marseille beats Rennes 2-1 in French league
- Mexican Football Results
- China's Yu breaks 500 record, wins sprint title
- Sprint to finish decides Miami marathon
- RBS CEO waives bonus amid criticism of payouts
- Santos Laguna moves into first place in Mexico
- Zambia coach trusts in lucky shirt at African Cup
- Canada's Olivier Rochon wins World Cup aerials
- Freestyle Aerials World Cup Results
- RBS CEO turns down bonus amid criticism of payout
- Denney-Coughlin win 1st pairs US title
- FBI targets more suspects in US police scandal
- Denney-Coughlin win 1st pairs title
- Mavs' Kidd out at least a week with calf strain
- Abbott wins 3rd US title with mesmerizing grace
- Euro, rich-poor gap proved key issues at Davos
- RBS CEO turns down bonus amid criticism of payout
- 'Harry Potter,' 'Thrones' win SAG stunt honors
- FC Porto finally loses in Portuguese league
- Gaborik's trick leads Team Chara to All-Star win
- Men's rankings unchanged at top after Aust Open
- Snedeker wins a shocker at Torrey Pines
- Monday, February 6
- Future cloudy for Falls favorite Maid of the Mist
- Yosemite plan means fewer hikers on Half Dome
- Senegalese court rejects appeal; Wade to run
- Big money, big results in Republican race
- After lull, Occupy protest resurfaces in Oakland
- Plummer, Spencer win SAG supporting-actor prizes
- Senegalese court rejects appeal, Wade to run
- Group clarifies position on US treatment of Saleh
- Asia stocks fall as US economic growth falls short
- Taiwan shares open sharply higher
- US: Megaupload user data could be gone Thursday
- Up to 10 months to remove capsized cruise ship
- Top economic planner to be new finance minister
- Davis, Dujardin win lead honors at SAG awards
- Complete list of winners at 18th annual SAG Awards
- Marsh dropped for tri-series ODI squad
- Mary Tyler Moore honored for lifetime achievement
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Taiwan officials to attend National Prayer Breakfast in U.S.
- Oil near $99 in Asia amid Iran supply concerns
- James, Heat escape with 97-93 win over Bulls
- Marshall's 4 TD catches lifts AFC in Pro Bowl
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Oil near $99 in Asia on Greece debt concern
- Thai soldiers kill 4 in Thailand's restive south
- Exxon selling Japan unit for $3.9B to cut refining
- Dragons to light up Taipei Lantern Festival
- Vote recount kicks off in Changhua County 1st legislative district
- AIT chairman to discuss trade, bilateral ties with foreign minister
- China Times: Fight economic challenges
- Rock star Djokovic reflects on greatest win
- Sudan: Army frees some abducted Chinese workers
- A year later, Egyptian neighborhood awaits justice
- China cadmium spill threatens city water supplies
- Israeli settler seeks to beat Netanyahu in primary
- Taiwan shares close up 2.4%
- Unwitting amputee blasts health ad's altered photo
- Putin urges for economy's diversification
- Cold weather expected in days ahead
- Lighting company Philips posts 4Q loss of $211M
- New Cabinet to be sworn in Feb. 6: premier
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes Peru
- Ryanair raises earnings guidance after strong Q3
- Belgium strikes on day of EU summit
- Foreign minister's next move unclear amid planned Cabinet reshuffle
- Putin calls for economic diversification
- State assembly elections held in northern India
- Ex-Pakistani envoy to US wins court victory
- AIT chairman visits Taiwan to discuss trade issues, U.S. beef imports
- London subway staff reject extra Olympics pay
- 3 people die in freezing weather in Serbia
- Oil below $99 in Asia on Greece debt concern
- Spanish economy shrinks in Q4, nearing recession
- Syria activists report gunfire in Damascus suburbs
- India won't cut back on Iran oil imports
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Civil servants acts to be priority proposals: official
- Acer confident in making profit in Q1
- ATP Rankings
- Carrefour CEO stepping down, replacement named
- New appointments made for MOTC-supervised state-run companies
- India won't cut back on Iran oil imports
- WTA Rankings
- Syria says 'terrorists' blow up gas pipeline
- Taiwanese diplomat likely to be deported this week: official
- Taiwan's economics minister cautious about GDP growth target
- Seasoned technocrat tipped to head economic council
- Pentagon prepares for new military talks with Iraq
- Nigerian terror suspect's trial set for Oct. 1
- Iran claims it has produced laser-guided shells
- EU leaders to discuss growth as Greece case looms
- Japan population to shrink by one-third by 2060
- NKorea's young leader gets rock star treatment
- CHT to expand to Chinese, Southeast Asian markets
- China cadmium spill threatens city water supplies
- Brisk domestic travel seen during Lunar New Year holiday
- Military says early-warning radar project on schedule
- Park Service says occupy camping must end in DC
- Changhua produce store opens at high speed rail station
- China boosts police presence in restless Xinjiang
- United Daily News: Know-nothing Chinese professor
- Nigerian terror suspect's trial set for Oct. 1
- Comic fans flood Taiwan pavilion at French festival
- Juventus looking to extend unbeaten Serie A season
- France to revise budget within days, amid slump
- Experts, officials to testify on Cuba oil drilling
- Ukraine 'keeper Rybka gets 2-year ban for doping
- Spanish economy shrinks in Q4, nearing recession
- Taiwan expects expanded global participation: legislative speaker
- Taipei bourse closes higher on 1st trading day after Lunar New Year
- Top economic planner mum on rumors of new assignment
- Taiwan's representative to U.S. deflects rumors of new posting
- Economist expected to be appointed as minister without portfolio
- African Union fails to elect new commission head
- Former UBS trader pleads not guilty in UK court
- Japan population to shrink by one-third by 2060
- Politicians, union hail RBS CEO's bonus refusal
- Taiwan's democracy conducive to cross-strait ties: president
- Islanders worry about their future
- Ski jumper Ammann aims for 2014 Sochi Olympics
- Former UBS trader pleads not guilty in UK court
- 4 dead in freezing weather in Serbia, Bulgaria
- Security official: Armed men rob major Egypt bank
- Sect attacks kill 2 at N. Nigeria police stations
- England suspends Armitage following police arrest
- 18 dead as severe cold snap hits Ukraine
- Greece: Banks warn bond deal could delay merger
- ABB to buy Thomas & Betts for $3.9 billion
- 2 convicted in Norway of plotting terror attack
- Food company owner indicted for selling expired food products
- Starbucks to open 1st India store with Tata Group
- Robshaw to captain England in 6 Nations opener
- DPP seeks cooperation with other opposition parties
- Occupy protesters in Washington must end camping
- Willie Nelson campaigns for US congressman
- European ministers seek UN resolution on Syria
- Group suggests schools make lunches in house to stem bribery
- Trump considers building cemetery for him, golfers
- Libya leaves African Cup happy after historic win
- Official: South Sudan cattle raid leaves 70 dead
- Former F1 driver Sutil to stand trial over fight
- Winter cold snap kills 32 in eastern Europe
- Juventus striker Luca Toni signs for Al-Nasr
- 2 convicted in Norway of plotting terror attack
- UK police map to zero in on crime in public places
- Belgium strikes on day of EU summit
- Oil below $99 in Europe on Greece debt concerns
- US Marine in hazing suicide case goes to trial
- European ministers seek UN resolution on Syria
- Carter Center gets $40M to eradicate Guinea worm
- Afghan woman killed, apparently for bearing girl
- 6-year-old philanthropist honored for 'lighting up Yilan'
- India defies sanctions, won't cut Iran oil imports
- Romney not taking chances ahead of Florida vote
- Islam critic's invite to West Point draws protest
- Blind anti-Assad cleric escapes Syria to Jordan
- Incomes up strong 0.5 pct., consumer spending flat
- Acer to join competition for lower-priced Ultrabooks
- FIFA delays match-fixing whistleblowers' hotline
- Cause sought for deadly US highway pileup
- Iran offers to extend UN nuclear inspection
- Taiwan should raise taxes: Control Yuan president
- Czechs plan to stay in Afghanistan until 2014
- Egypt's military considers speeding up transition
- Munich Olympic Stadium to host women's club final
- Crespo costliest player in Indian football auction
- Hourly minimum wage to be raised this year: CLA
- Election machine must become professional: DPP chair
- Taiwan's jobless rate drops to 40-month low in December
- 2 convicted in al-Qaida terror plot in Norway
- Rousing revival of Wagner's early `Rienzi'
- French judge to probe killings in Afghanistan
- Brazilian bikinis burgeon to fit the fat
- Chinese tourist numbers set Lunar New Year record
- Panesar still hurting from England's series defeat
- Ireland picks 5 uncapped players for 6 Nations
- Olivera becomes Fiorentina's 5th signing
- Serb demands compensation from UN war crimes court
- Government steps up Jeep Liberty air bag probe
- John Rich, director of TV comedies, dies at 86
- Greece: Illegal immigrant dies of cold at border
- DPP expresses concern over U.S. role in Taiwan's election
- Job seekers advised not to be overly optimistic
- 'Flying Dragon' lights up Love River
- Slovak coach Vladimir Weiss loses job
- Slovak coach Vladimir Weiss loses job
- Slovak coach Vladimir Weiss loses job
- Slovak coach Vladimir Weiss loses job
- Slovak coach Vladimir Weiss loses job
- Slovak coach Vladimir Weiss loses job
- Slovak coach Vladimir Weiss loses job
- Drogba's mom cooks up Ivorian favorites for fans
- Drogba's mom cooks up Ivorian favorites for fans
- Drogba's mom cooks up Ivorian favorites for fans
- Drogba's mom cooks up Ivorian favorites for fans
- Drogba's mom cooks up Ivorian favorites for fans
- Drogba's mom cooks up Ivorian favorites for fans
- Drogba's mom cooks up Ivorian favorites for fans
- Romanian ex-PM gets prison time in corruption case
- Romanian ex-PM gets prison time in corruption case
- Romanian ex-PM gets prison time in corruption case
- Romanian ex-PM gets prison time in corruption case
- Romanian ex-PM gets prison time in corruption case
- Romanian ex-PM gets prison time in corruption case
- University president set to be named education minister
- Mirandes to play Bilbao in Copa del Rey semifinals
- Mirandes to play Bilbao in Copa del Rey semifinals
- Mirandes to play Bilbao in Copa del Rey semifinals
- Mirandes to play Bilbao in Copa del Rey semifinals
- Mirandes to play Bilbao in Copa del Rey semifinals
- Mirandes to play Bilbao in Copa del Rey semifinals
- Mirandes to play Bilbao in Copa del Rey semifinals
- 'Chen' the name of choice when foreigners choose Mandarin surnames
- US stocks open lower on euro worries
- Bomb damages Panathinaikos fan club in Greece
- EU leaders seek growth but Greece case looms
- MetLife to buy Eastern European units from Aviva
- Talk of the Day -- Cabinet reshuffle like musical chairs?
- Arab League bid to condemn Syria can go to UN vote
- Arab League bid to condemn Syria can go to UN vote
- Eclectic US museum to be emptied by auction
- Nigeria: death sentence for former dictator's man
- Macedonia Muslims urge restraint over carnival
- Taiwanese pop group wins rave reviews at French music festival
- Outspoken economist expected to add spark to new Cabinet
- Comics feast on tap for Taipei book fair visitors
- D'Alessandro to stay at Inter despite China offer
- Syrian troops push back in fight on Damascus edges
- Afghan woman killed, apparently for bearing girl
- Treasury prices up on Greek fears, low-rate policy
- Mexican diplomat freed after abduction in Caracas
- US reps want rules for drillers seeking Cuba oil
- Madrid 2020 bid expects Olympics to help in crisis
- Fears of European debt crisis send dollar higher
- David Alan Grier shrugs off 'Porgy and Bess' row
- Police chief retiring in US town hit by scandal
- Police chief retiring in US town hit by scandal
- Police chief retiring in US town hit by scandal
- Police chief retiring in US town hit by scandal
- Police chief retiring in US town hit by scandal
- Police chief retiring in US town hit by scandal
- Islam critic's invite to West Point draws protest
- Islam critic's invite to West Point draws protest
- Islam critic's invite to West Point draws protest
- Islam critic's invite to West Point draws protest
- Islam critic's invite to West Point draws protest
- Islam critic's invite to West Point draws protest
- Afghan woman killed by husband and mother-in-law for not giving birth to boy
- Burghardt meets with Wang Jin-pyng on trade matters
- Taiwan’s democracy conducive to cross-strait ties: president
- EU moved confrontation for Greece as Portugal refers a new front for debt crisis
- U.N. nuclear inspection gets under way in Iran
- NKorea’s young leader gets rock star treatment
- DPP seeks cooperation with other opposition parties
- Taiwan’s economics minister cautious about GDP growth target
- Ma lauds China for not censoring Taiwan poll news
- Taipei bourse closes higher on 1st trading day after Lunar New Year
- At least 10 months needed to clean up Costa Concordia wreck
- Taiwan pavilion named most popular at U.S. travel show
- Top economic planner mum on rumors of new assignment
- Comic fans flood Taiwan pavilion at French festival
- Changhua produce store opens at high speed rail station
- Syrian troops storm areas near capital of Damascus
- Belgium strikes on day of EU summit
- Putin calls for economic diversification
- Sudan: Army frees some abducted Chinese workers
- Senegal police opens fire on 2 civilians in election protest
- Pakistan Supreme Court takes up murder, corruption cases in spy agencies
- China cadmium spill threatens city water supplies
- Greek coalition to back conditions for second bailout
- Asia stocks fall as U.S. economic growth falls short
- Oil near $99 in Asia on Greece debt concern
- Euro, rich-poor gap proved key issues at Davos
- Exxon Mobil to sell its Japanese arm for $3.9 billion
- Election ahead, Sarkozy announces French tax hike
- Iran bill to ban oil sales to EU postponed
- Suit claims Silicon Valley anti-poaching scheme
- Syria: Arab League to brief at UN Security Council, EU calls on Russia to back resolution
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel declared to support French President Nicolas Sarkozy in presidential campaign for favor
- BlackBerry tries to avoid the hall of fallen giants
- Peru official: More than 100 injured in 6.3 earthquake
- Graceful moves, for a boy made of wood
- Jobs, jobs and cars
- Made in the world
- Twitter is a critical tool in Republican campaigns
- Hope, but not much change
- Sudden freezing weather kills at least 30 across eastern Europe
- Plummer, Spencer win SAG supporting-actor prizes
- Another ‘American Idol’ alum heading to Broadway
- Rock concert opens Poland’s main Euro 2012 stadium
- Neeson’s ‘The Grey’ tops box office with $20m
- EMailed photo of ailing mom is reason to restrict visitors
- Yosemite plan means fewer hikers on Half Dome
- SAG Awards menu is months in the making
- Egypt’s new low relations with US, 3 Americans takes shelter at Cairo Embassy
- U.S. prison dilemma: growing number of older inmates
- Researchers find cancer in ancient Egyptian mummy
- Tour historic Fort Vancouver by lantern light
- IMF syas Asia-Pacific nations sheltered from global slump
- Abbott wins 3rd U.S. title with mesmerizing grace
- China's Yu breaks 500 record, wins sprint title
- Snedeker wins a shocker at Torrey Pines
- Men's rankings unchanged at top after Aust Open
- Mirandes' cup run invigorates hard-hit town
- Russia economic growth slowed last year due to euro region’s debt crisis
- EU summit: UK and Czech Republic not signing Eurozone fiscal pact
- 2 found guilty in an al-Qaeda plot attack in Norway
- Japan halted imports of Australian poultry products due to bird-flu
- US President Obama holds first virtual interview on Google+ (video)
- Chen is the most popular surname for foreigners naturalized in Taiwan
- Taiwan’s Cabinet resigns, new lineup yet to be announced
- Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party names Tainan ex-Mayor Hsu Tain-tsair to run for Legislative Speaker
- Google, Facebook join to design a system for combating email scams
- Taiwan announces new Cabinet lineup, includes recruits from Google and DPP
- Taiwan to sell 2 year government debt at 0.8% tomorrow
- US FDA approves first skin cancer drug
- Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos assigns Manuel Domingos Vicente as economic minister
- Philippine central bank Governor Amando Tetangco says managing “hot money” is challenge
- Twitter CEO seeks to calm global outrage over new censorship policy
- Taiwan 2012 economic growth will not reach 4%: DGBAS, TIER
- Japan’s population to shrink one-third, Taiwan's to fall less than 19 million by 2060
- US President Obama defends drone strikes against terrorists in Afghanistan and Pakistan (video)
- Rumors say Elizabeth II to abdicate in 2013
- Afghans poll of over half national police as corrupt: UN survey
- Singapore officials agreed to train Myanmar on economic and monetary policy
- Somali insurgents shut down Red Cross food aid
- China heightens security n Buddhist monasteries to contain Tibet protests
- Taiwan DPP wants cameras to record vote counting
- Winter cold snap kills 36 in eastern Europe
- Germany coach Loew plays down Euro 2012 ambitions
- 28 athletes implicated in German doping scandal
- London Olympic travel plan: Be patient, drink beer
- UN panel urges world at Rio to launch energy fixes
- GE oil and gas unit announces $1.3B in contracts
- Inter Milan signs Brazilian youngster Juan
- Fear in Somali journalist community after killing
- Source: Greek deal sees 70 pct loss for investors
- EU leaders seek growth as Greece crisis looms
- Column: Djokovic, greatest athlete out there?
- Open Sud de France Results
- Glasgow wants to host the 2018 Youth Olympics
- Novara fires coach Tesser, appoints Mondonico
- Women's Professional Soccer suspends 2012 season
- Former Haiti dictator to receive judge's ruling
- Oil prices dip near $99 a barrel
- Uproar over rightist leader's comments about Jews
- State Dept: Americans take refuge at Cairo embassy
- Florian Mayer beats Gilles Muller in Open Sud
- WTO: China unfairly limits export of raw materials
- Clinton heading to UN to condemn Assad regime
- US stocks drop on Europe worries
- Coroner: Speed may have killed self accidentally
- NATO: Final shift to Afghan force to start in 2013
- US stocks down on Europe worries
- Espanyol signs Inter Milan's Coutinho on loan
- Gannett 4Q earnings, revenue decline
- Jack White to release 1st solo album in April
- World stocks fall ahead of EU summit
- Nigeria dictator's top aide sentenced to death
- Mexico detects stolen fuel at gas station
- Police suspect in 75 drug cartel killings
- Haiti judge: Try Duvalier on corruption charges
- White House expresses concerns on Egypt situation
- US health district: Casino guest had Legionnaires'
- Edinburgh Zoo pandas back on display after illness
- WTA Schedule
- Tech companies team up to combat email scams
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- Source: Investors face 70 pct loss in Greek deal
- Japanese auto suppliers to pay price-fixing fine
- WTO: China unfairly limits export of raw materials
- France to revise budget within days, amid slump
- Italian islanders worry about their future
- US moves ahead with some military sales to Bahrain
- Haiti judge: Try Duvalier on corruption charges
- Russia shadows Obama sitdown with Georgian leader
- White House criticizes Italian captain comparison
- Giants vs. Patriots rematch worth 4-year wait
- Fed: US banks tighten lending to Europe banks
- Super Bowl week begins, ice and snow no-shows
- Indy battens down hatches for Super Bowl security
- Health officials: Luxor guests had Legionnaires'
- Police catch suspect in 75 drug cartel killings
- Swiss indict 4 accused of Europe crime gang ties
- Champions Tour Schedule
- US woman accused of streaming kid sex abuse cries
- PGA Tour Schedule
- US moves ahead with military sales to Bahrain
- Clerk charged with swiping $1M from NY archdiocese
- Zagreb Indoors Results
- Man who beat Canadian tourist ordered to trial
- EU leaders pledge to stimulate growth, create jobs
- NATO: Final shift to Afghan force to start in 2013
- African Cup of Nations Results
- Angola out of African Cup after 2-0 loss to ICoast
- Gates Foundation, drugmakers push on tropical ills
- Sudan reaches quarters for 1st time in 42 years
- Portsmouth bank accounts frozen over unpaid tax
- Widow of Cuban prisoner confirms domestic violence
- Treasury prices up on Greek fears, low-rate policy
- Top-seeded Ljubicic advances in Zagreb Indoors
- Shirley MacLaine to join TV show 'Downton Abbey'
- NATO sticking to 2014 pullout date for now
- Oil prices dip below $99 a barrel
- Nevada officials: Luxor guests had Legionnaires'
- Clerk charged with swiping $1M from NY archdiocese
- Pythons apparently wiping out Everglades mammals
- Israel sees narrowing window for attack on Iran
- Afghan family member to appeal verdict
- Commodity prices fall on European financial woes
- 25 EU nations to sign treaty to stop overspending
- Nearly 14-pound baby boy born in US
- Gaiman, McFarlane settle Spawn lawsuit
- Argentine midfielder Lucho Gonzalez to join Porto
- Cosmo's Brown donating $30 million to universities
- Republicans want to abolish state income taxes
- US nuclear reactor loses power, venting steam
- 2 shot dead in Senegal election protest
- Marchesa has a big night at SAG Award red carpet
- A quick look at the EU fiscal compact
- Mexico detects stolen fuel at gas station
- Italian premier asks lawmakers to take salary cuts
- Barrichello has no plans beyond 2-day IndyCar test
- Stocks and bond yields drop on Europe worries
- Camilla Williams, black opera pioneer, dies at 92
- Puck to be honored by James Beard Foundation
- Fantasy giants settle long-running copyright suit
- Zimbabwe suspends 67 players after corruption case
- 25 EU nations to sign treaty to stop overspending
- House at Kennedy compound given to institute
- US-based Marine in hazing case goes to trial
- Dentist who used paper clips gets year in jail
- Man kidnapped in Nigeria says he wasn't tortured
- Greece's lower league players announce strike
- Mexico says drought also hurting marijuana growers
- Woods might need to teach himself how to win
- EU leader: we have not done enough
- Spanish Football Results
- Police say occupy camping must end in capital
- Angela Meade given Sills award by Met Opera
- Stocks and bond yields drop on Europe worries
- Sudan snatches quarterfinal berth with 2-1 win
- Atletico beats Osasuna 1-0 for 3rd straight win
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Police find wreckage of suspected drug plane
- Giants vs. Patriots II worth 4-year wait
- US police chief at center of abuse scandal retires
- Brazil's Rousseff focuses on economy in Cuba visit
- Calif. court reinstates murder conviction
- Source: Investors face 70 pct loss in Greek deal
- UK urges Russia to drop support for Syria's Assad
- Obama meets Georgia leader amid Russia dispute
- McKesson buying a part of Canada-based drug store
- Massachusetts ceremony recalls Haitian quake
- 25 EU nations to sign treaty to stop overspending
- Man says Nigeria kidnapping like 'an action movie'
- Murdered US girl's father deported to Australia
- Lawyer: Tine released after 48-hour detention
- Ex-Stanford worker describes unqualified employees
- CA Supreme Court reinstates murder conviction
- Investors face more than 70 pct loss in Greek deal
- At City Ballet, a choreographer's happy homecoming
- Islam critic backs out of West Point cadet event
- Investors face more than 70 pct loss in Greek deal
- Pinkberry co-founder pleads not guilty to beating
- WFP: Up to 500,000 may need food aid in Sudan
- Occupy protest rekindles debate about flag-burning
- Report says Philly newspaper co. is again for sale
- Rights groups blast Haiti judge on Duvalier case
- ALS researcher succumbs to disease he studied
- No letup on Gingrich by Romney before Florida vote
- Mexican official flies with $1.9M in luggage
- Venezuela brings home $9 billion in gold
- Player retracts after making steroids accusation
- Actor who was Mr. Pitt on 'Seinfeld' dies at 77
- Greek premier says country may need more aid
- 2 Libyans suing MI6 ex-director over rendition
- Top senators agree on tough penalties on Iran
- Obama works to save jobs, 1 at a time
- German plan for 'savings Czar' finds no taker
- Mayer, Souza advance to 2nd round at Vina Del Mar
- Player retracts after making steroids accusation
- Japan's industrial output rises 4 percent
- Review: 'Kill List' a bold mix of genres
- Air New Zealand's chief to leave at end of year
- China says 29 abducted in Sudan still being held
- Taiwan shares open higher
- 2002 WCup veteran Ahn Jung-hwan retires
- Rocky Elsom to captain Waratahs in Super 15
- Japan's industrial output rebounds 4 percent
- Marine pleads guilty to assault fellow Marine
- Japan Cabinet approves bill to cap reactor life
- Jail for man who attacked police with light sabers
- Dhoni says Bailey good choice for Aus T20 captain
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Asian stocks mixed as investors watch Europe
- Asian stocks rise as investors watch Europe
- Drug trafficker sentenced to 16 years in San Diego
- Japan Cabinet OKs bill to cap nuke reactor life
- China raises security to contain Tibet protests
- Wu's Cabinet resigns en masse
- Politicians, union hail RBS CEO's bonus refusal
- Heat shake off slow start, beat Hornets 109-95
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- TIER trims 2012 Taiwan economic growth forecast
- Twitter CEO says blocking policy over-distilled
- Composer sues to stop Gingrich use of song
- Taiwanese diplomat to return to Taiwan this week
- China's state TV making huge global expansion
- China's state TV making huge global expansion
- 'Apple concept stocks' extend gains amid growing optimism
- Another Chinese dissident on trial for subversion
- Taiwan lodges third protest against Japan's naming of islands
- Syrian troops push back in fight on Damascus edges
- Dems: Fast & Furious just 1 of 4 misguided probes
- Ma confident his team can lead nation through difficult times
- DP World lifts 10 percent more cargo at its ports
- New Year's feast to be held for disadvantaged immigrant families
- India defies sanctions, won't cut Iran oil imports
- Actress clarifies remark about being gay by choice
- Philippine budget airline plans long-haul flights
- Pakistani and Indian chefs compete on reality TV
- DPP puts forward nominees for top legislative positions
- Taiwan shares close up 1.48%
- Honda's profit drops 41 percent on Thai floods
- Tharanga to lead Sri Lanka in one-day tour match
- Honda sees sharp drop in profit on Thai floods
- Car bomb north of Baghdad kills 3 Iraqi soldiers
- Financial expert appointed Taiwan premier
- Florida broke rules to gain influence on race
- Gasoline price stabilization policy to be reviewed
- BSkyB 1H net up 8 pct despite drop in ad revenue
- Sweden stops deportations of Syrians
- Anger and poverty unite former enemies in Bosnia
- Obama plays up auto industry success story
- Somali insurgents shut down Red Cross food aid
- ICICI Bank profit up 20 pct, bad loans down
- Oil above $99 in Asia on Europe's austerity move
- Mies van der Rohe's Tugendhat to reopen again
- TIER trims 2012 Taiwan economic growth forecast (update)
- Banco Santander sees Q4 profit slide after charge
- A look at how some IPO stocks have fared
- Ma officially appoints Sean Chen as new premier
- College says it submitted false test scores
- UN poll: Afghan police still corrupt but improving
- Police to intensify checks on compliance with rear seat belt law
- Taiwan shares continue momentum, end above 7,500 points
- Imran Khan: Tendulkar should have left after WCup
- Premier: China sticking with home price curbs
- South Africa recalls 1.35 million condoms
- Somali insurgents shut down Red Cross food aid
- German unemployment rises in January
- Clashes over Pakistani mountaintop kill nearly 60
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Student loan terms further relaxed
- Aussie mom clueless about US murder victim's ashes
- Genk completes deal for De Bruyne to Chelsea
- Hoffenheim takes Lakic from Wolfsburg on loan
- HTC to continue legal fight against IPCom
- German's ThyssenKrupp merging stainless steel unit
- Greece: debt inspectors delay labor talks
- Eurozone unemployment ends 2011 at record high
- Taiwan, China to set up reciprocal trade offices soon: minister
- Economy remains sluggish in December: government indicator
- Minehunters to be delivered to Taiwan this year: Defense Ministry
- Prosecutors to summon diplomat after her return to Taiwan
- NIA eases rules on independent Chinese tourists
- AC Milan signs Chelsea teenager Prosenik
- Iran launches Spanish TV in jab at US 'dominance'
- Commercial Times: Developed nations are not defined by income
- Former F1 driver Sutil convicted for fight
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- ThyssenKrupp merging stainless steel unit
- Russia blames radiation for space probe failure
- Syrian troops push further into Damascus suburbs
- Suspect in slaying of UK couple dies in prison
- Fighting over Pakistani mountaintop kills over 60
- EU probes Samsung over mobile phone patents
- Free preschool education program draws high enrollment: MOE
- Taiwan can follow Japan's lead on U.S. beef issue: new minister
- Control Yuan begins probe into TaiMed Biologics case
- Son of US Air Force officer dies in accident
- Haddin says he was dropped, not rested from ODIs
- Iaquinta moves to Cesena from Juventus
- Nuremeberg defender Nilsson out for 4 weeks
- 3 soldiers killed in Senegal's restive south
- Poll: Afghan police weak, but may be ready by 2014
- Sudan make quarterfinals for 1st time since 1970
- Spanish judge takes witness stand at his own trial
- Hopes of Greek progress shores up markets
- Thai soldiers moved pending shooting probe
- US Steel pulls out of Serbia
- Fofana, Trinh-Duc in France team to face Italy
- Israeli government offers concessions to settlers
- Tevez appeals against City fine
- Russia slams UN Syria draft resolution
- Sri Lanka says it won't submit war report to UN
- Bell hopes to bat big for England in 3rd test
- UK court upholds extradition in Iran missile case
- London West End ticket sales rise despite downturn
- This Super Bowl rematch anything but trashy
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwan to open manufacturing industry to Chinese investment
- Foreign diplomats to add color to 2012 Taipei book fair
- Program for 2012 Berlin Film Festival
- Olsson brothers link up at Blackburn
- Economy remains sluggish in December: government indicator (update)
- Former F1 driver Adrian Sutil convicted for fight
- French court asked to rule on genocide bill
- Polls open in Florida for key Republican primary
- La Nina causes colder weather this winter: CWB
- Egypt lawmakers blast military rulers over new law
- Somalia: 1 dead after warlord assassination try
- Indian air force to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets
- Demand for Barbie helps push Mattel 4Q profit up
- Lilly 4Q profit falls 27 pct, hurt by patent loss
- Apple names European exec to head retail ops
- Pfizer 4Q net falls by half after generic Lipitor
- DPP welcomes appointment of new education minister
- APNewsBreak: Resolution vows no forces in Syria
- Death toll from European cold spell hits 54
- Union Bank plans to open Hong Kong branch in H2
- Algerian reimprisoned after Guantanamo extradition
- Serbia buys US Steel plant for $1
- Tommy Haas to make Davis Cup comeback for Germany
- Israeli police arrest 3 men in Santa stabbing
- China's concern grows over 29 abducted in Sudan
- Struggling Sporting fires coach Manuel Preciado
- South Africa recalls 1.35 million condoms
- Profits slide at Banco Santander on (EURO)1.8bn charge
- Romanian prosecutors probe man who hacked Pentagon
- Israeli government offers concessions to settlers
- Irish ex-priest jailed for 3 years for child porn
- Greenpeace storms Romanian minister's office
- UN poll: Afghan police weak, can be ready for 2014
- Murray to miss Davis Cup match
- Oil above $100 on Europe's austerity move, Iran
- Humberto Suazo rejoins Mexican club Monterrey
- Son of US Air Force officer shot dead in accident
- Shipping industry eyes neighboring countries to save bleak year
- Ranger uses stun gun on man walking dogs off leash
- World Golf Glance
- 25 Chinese nationals taken hostage in Sinai
- Car slams into US house, lands on sleeping man
- US stock futures rise on Greek debt hopes
- Death toll from European cold spell hits 58
- Merkel to call on China to cut Iranian oil imports
- Government working on solution to U.S. beef issue: MOEA
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- UN poll: Afghan police weak, but ready by 2014
- Abdou Sissoko joins Lorient on loan from Udinese
- Bogomolov advances in Zagreb Indoors
- Officials investigating US nuke reactor shutdown
- UK court upholds extradition in Iran missile case
- Government agencies cooperate on energy-saving program
- Italy ends search for those missing in shipwreck
- Local hotel awarded trophy for uniqueness
- Relatives of missing boat captain seek government help
- NY indoor park a 'rebellion against winter'
- US airstrikes kill 15 al-Qaida militants in Yemen
- Report: Iranian students protest UN nuclear team
- Vatican names Venice patriarch
- Ghana looks to quarters, Guinea ready for 'final'
- UK film outlawed for blasphemy finally unbanned
- Isolated Peru tribe makes uncomfortable contact
- Nokia Siemens cuts 2,900 jobs in Germany
- New Cabinet puts talent in right position: premier-designate
- Premier-designate announces Cabinet lineup
- Taipei Game Show expected to attract over 200,000 visitors
- Taiwan's economic growth outlook adjusted downward
- Taiwan orchid breeders entitled to plant breeders' rights in Israel
- Jones to make debut for Scotland
- Venezuelans line up to switch PIP breast implants
- Russia postpones space launch
- Russia blames radiation for space probe failure
- Russia: UN resolution on Syria is path to war
- Demand for Barbie helps push Mattel 4Q profit up
- Israel says it will deport South Sudanese
- US Marine gets jail time in hazing suicide case
- AIT chairman presses further on U.S. beef issue
- US Steel 4Q loss narrows, revenue rises 12 pct
- Tech expert joins Cabinet to help develop ICT
- RIM releases goverance report
- RIM releases goverance report
- RIM releases goverance report
- RIM releases goverance report
- RIM releases goverance report
- RIM releases goverance report
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Stock open higher on hopes of Greek resolution
- Stock open higher on hopes of Greek resolution
- Stock open higher on hopes of Greek resolution
- Stock open higher on hopes of Greek resolution
- Stock open higher on hopes of Greek resolution
- Stock open higher on hopes of Greek resolution
- Raonic, Nestor lead Canada Davis Cup vs. France
- Raonic, Nestor lead Canada Davis Cup vs. France
- Raonic, Nestor lead Canada Davis Cup vs. France
- Raonic, Nestor lead Canada Davis Cup vs. France
- Raonic, Nestor lead Canada Davis Cup vs. France
- Raonic, Nestor lead Canada Davis Cup vs. France
- Raonic, Nestor lead Canada Davis Cup vs. France
- Raonic, Nestor lead Canada Davis Cup vs. France
- Raonic, Nestor lead Canada Davis Cup vs. France
- Raonic, Nestor lead Canada Davis Cup vs. France
- Raonic, Nestor lead Canada Davis Cup vs. France
- Raonic, Nestor lead Canada Davis Cup vs. France
- Raonic, Nestor lead Canada Davis Cup vs. France
- Raonic, Nestor lead Canada Davis Cup vs. France
- Experts highlight book fair's 'green reading' theme
- Ghana looks to quarters, Guinea ready for 'final'
- Ghana looks to quarters, Guinea ready for 'final'
- Ghana looks to quarters, Guinea ready for 'final'
- Ghana looks to quarters, Guinea ready for 'final'
- Ghana looks to quarters, Guinea ready for 'final'
- Ghana looks to quarters, Guinea ready for 'final'
- Ghana looks to quarters, Guinea ready for 'final'
- Sea lions shot off US west coast
- Sea lions shot off US west coast
- Sea lions shot off US west coast
- Sea lions shot off US west coast
- Sea lions shot off US west coast
- Sea lions shot off US west coast
- Higher oil prices boost Exxon 4Q profit 2 percent
- Higher oil prices boost Exxon 4Q profit 2 percent
- Higher oil prices boost Exxon 4Q profit 2 percent
- Higher oil prices boost Exxon 4Q profit 2 percent
- Higher oil prices boost Exxon 4Q profit 2 percent
- Higher oil prices boost Exxon 4Q profit 2 percent
- Zimbabwe rations water to poor after typhoid spell
- Zimbabwe rations water to poor after typhoid spell
- Zimbabwe rations water to poor after typhoid spell
- Zimbabwe rations water to poor after typhoid spell
- Zimbabwe rations water to poor after typhoid spell
- Zimbabwe rations water to poor after typhoid spell
- Jones to make debut for Scotland
- Jones to make debut for Scotland
- Jones to make debut for Scotland
- Jones to make debut for Scotland
- Jones to make debut for Scotland
- Jones to make debut for Scotland
- Jones to make debut for Scotland
- US airstrikes kill 4 al-Qaida militants in Yemen
- US airstrikes kill 4 al-Qaida militants in Yemen
- US airstrikes kill 4 al-Qaida militants in Yemen
- US airstrikes kill 4 al-Qaida militants in Yemen
- US airstrikes kill 4 al-Qaida militants in Yemen
- US airstrikes kill 4 al-Qaida militants in Yemen
- Conditions further eased for new taxi subsidies
- Property transactions in Greater Taipei down almost 10 percent
- UK defense ministry sends warship to Falklands
- UK defense ministry sends warship to Falklands
- UK defense ministry sends warship to Falklands
- US budget deficit to dip to $1.1T
- US budget deficit to dip to $1.1T
- US budget deficit to dip to $1.1T
- US budget deficit to dip to $1.1T
- US budget deficit to dip to $1.1T
- Leverkusen signs Corluka on loan from Tottenham
- Leverkusen signs Corluka on loan from Tottenham
- Leverkusen signs Corluka on loan from Tottenham
- Leverkusen signs Corluka on loan from Tottenham
- Leverkusen signs Corluka on loan from Tottenham
- Leverkusen signs Corluka on loan from Tottenham
- Leverkusen signs Corluka on loan from Tottenham
- Oil price up on Europe measures to end debt crisis
- Oil price up on Europe measures to end debt crisis
- Oil price up on Europe measures to end debt crisis
- Oil price up on Europe measures to end debt crisis
- Oil price up on Europe measures to end debt crisis
- Oil price up on Europe measures to end debt crisis
- US diplomat sees 'hope in diplomacy' with NKorea
- US diplomat sees 'hope in diplomacy' with NKorea
- US diplomat sees 'hope in diplomacy' with NKorea
- US diplomat sees 'hope in diplomacy' with NKorea
- US diplomat sees 'hope in diplomacy' with NKorea
- US diplomat sees 'hope in diplomacy' with NKorea
- US diplomat sees 'hope in diplomacy' with NKorea
- UK film outlawed for blasphemy finally unbanned
- UK film outlawed for blasphemy finally unbanned
- UK film outlawed for blasphemy finally unbanned
- UK film outlawed for blasphemy finally unbanned
- UK film outlawed for blasphemy finally unbanned
- UK film outlawed for blasphemy finally unbanned
- Coast guard finds 171 kg of smuggled ketamine in Kaohsiung
- Stocks headed for best January since 1997
- Stocks headed for best January since 1997
- Stocks headed for best January since 1997
- Stocks headed for best January since 1997
- Stocks headed for best January since 1997
- Stocks headed for best January since 1997
- Canadian woman sentenced for US border drug bust
- Canadian woman sentenced for US border drug bust
- Canadian woman sentenced for US border drug bust
- Canadian woman sentenced for US border drug bust
- Canadian woman sentenced for US border drug bust
- Canadian woman sentenced for US border drug bust
- Toy company owners to be sentenced in drug scheme
- Toy company owners to be sentenced in drug scheme
- Toy company owners to be sentenced in drug scheme
- Toy company owners to be sentenced in drug scheme
- Toy company owners to be sentenced in drug scheme
- Toy company owners to be sentenced in drug scheme
- Toy company owners to be sentenced in drug scheme
- Toy company owners to be sentenced in drug scheme
- Toy company owners to be sentenced in drug scheme
- Toy company owners to be sentenced in drug scheme
- Toy company owners to be sentenced in drug scheme
- Toy company owners to be sentenced in drug scheme
- Bogomolov advances in Zagreb Indoors
- Bogomolov advances in Zagreb Indoors
- Bogomolov advances in Zagreb Indoors
- Bogomolov advances in Zagreb Indoors
- Bogomolov advances in Zagreb Indoors
- Bogomolov advances in Zagreb Indoors
- Bogomolov advances in Zagreb Indoors
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Online game theft earns real-world conviction
- Isolated Peru tribe makes uncomfortable contact
- Isolated Peru tribe makes uncomfortable contact
- Isolated Peru tribe makes uncomfortable contact
- Isolated Peru tribe makes uncomfortable contact
- Isolated Peru tribe makes uncomfortable contact
- Isolated Peru tribe makes uncomfortable contact
- Swedish combat jets grounded by high pressure
- Swedish combat jets grounded by high pressure
- Swedish combat jets grounded by high pressure
- Swedish combat jets grounded by high pressure
- Swedish combat jets grounded by high pressure
- Swedish combat jets grounded by high pressure
- French court asked to rule on genocide bill
- French court asked to rule on genocide bill
- French court asked to rule on genocide bill
- French court asked to rule on genocide bill
- French court asked to rule on genocide bill
- French court asked to rule on genocide bill
- QPR signs France striker Cisse from Lazio
- QPR signs France striker Cisse from Lazio
- QPR signs France striker Cisse from Lazio
- QPR signs France striker Cisse from Lazio
- QPR signs France striker Cisse from Lazio
- Turkish Football Federation chief, deputies resign
- Stocks lose shine due to soft US economic data
- US airstrikes kill 4 al-Qaida militants in Yemen
- Miyaichi joins Bolton on loan from Arsenal
- US budget deficit to dip to $1.1T
- ICoast great Laurent Pokou backs team to succeed
- Consumer confidence falls in January
- Leverkusen signs Corluka on loan from Tottenham
- 55 major European airports join carbon scheme
- Israel says it will deport South Sudanese migrants
- Israel says it will deport South Sudanese migrants
- Israel says it will deport South Sudanese migrants
- Israel says it will deport South Sudanese migrants
- Israel says it will deport South Sudanese migrants
- Israel says it will deport South Sudanese migrants
- Taiwanese diplomat's arrest an unfortunate event: MOFA
- Ma calls for support KMT nominees for top legislative posts
- Business group weighs in on cigarette label suit
- Business group weighs in on cigarette label suit
- Business group weighs in on cigarette label suit
- Business group weighs in on cigarette label suit
- Business group weighs in on cigarette label suit
- Business group weighs in on cigarette label suit
- Death toll from Europe cold spell nears 60
- Death toll from Europe cold spell nears 60
- Death toll from Europe cold spell nears 60
- Death toll from Europe cold spell nears 60
- Death toll from Europe cold spell nears 60
- Death toll from Europe cold spell nears 60
- UK defense ministry sends warship to Falklands
- UK defense ministry sends warship to Falklands
- UK defense ministry sends warship to Falklands
- UK defense ministry sends warship to Falklands
- UK defense ministry sends warship to Falklands
- UK defense ministry sends warship to Falklands
- Serb's ex-case manager pleads gulty to contempt
- Serb's ex-case manager pleads gulty to contempt
- Serb's ex-case manager pleads gulty to contempt
- Serb's ex-case manager pleads gulty to contempt
- Serb's ex-case manager pleads gulty to contempt
- Serb's ex-case manager pleads gulty to contempt
- Greece 'a step' away from twin debt deals
- Greece 'a step' away from twin debt deals
- Greece 'a step' away from twin debt deals
- Greece 'a step' away from twin debt deals
- Greece 'a step' away from twin debt deals
- Greece 'a step' away from twin debt deals
- Greece 'a step' away from twin debt deals
- Greece 'a step' away from twin debt deals
- Greece 'a step' away from twin debt deals
- Greece 'a step' away from twin debt deals
- Greece 'a step' away from twin debt deals
- Greece 'a step' away from twin debt deals
- India to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets in $11B deal
- India to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets in $11B deal
- India to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets in $11B deal
- India to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets in $11B deal
- India to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets in $11B deal
- India to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets in $11B deal
- India to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets in $11B deal
- India to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets in $11B deal
- India to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets in $11B deal
- India to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets in $11B deal
- India to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets in $11B deal
- India to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets in $11B deal
- India to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets in $11B deal
- India to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets in $11B deal
- India to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets in $11B deal
- India to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets in $11B deal
- India to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets in $11B deal
- After surgery, Adele to perform at Grammys
- After surgery, Adele to perform at Grammys
- After surgery, Adele to perform at Grammys
- After surgery, Adele to perform at Grammys
- After surgery, Adele to perform at Grammys
- After surgery, Adele to perform at Grammys
- US Republican presidential candidate Romney defeats Gingrich in Florida primary
- New Cabinet lineup includes recruits from Google and DPP
- Sri Lanka says it won’t submit war report to U.N.
- Russia blames radiation for space probe failure
- Spanish judge takes witness stand at his own trial
- DPP names Tainan ex-Mayor Hsu Tain-tsair to run for Legislative Speaker
- DPP expresses hope for new education minister
- Rumors said Facebook chose Morgan Stanley for IPO
- 2012 economic growth will not reach 4 %: TIER, DGBAS
- Control Yuan starts TaiMed Biologics investigation
- NIA eases regulations on independent Chinese tourists
- CDC: Flu epidemic appears to be slowing down
- Japan Cabinet OKs bill to cap nuke reactor life
- India defies sanctions, won’t cut Iran oil imports
- Somali insurgents shut down Red Cross food aid
- China says 29 abducted in Sudan still being held
- Britain removes banker Fred Goodwin’s knighthood for RBS collapse
- West ups pressure for UN action on Syria
- UN inspectors did not visit Iran’s nuclear site despite Israel’s speculation
- McDonald’s pushes ahead with new look
- Greece: debt inspectors delay labor talks
- Samsung probed by E.U. antitrust regulators over mobile patents
- Honda sees sharp drop in profit on Thai floods
- Iran launches Spanish TV in jab at U.S. ‘dominance’
- Argentina accuses Britain of militarizing sovereignty dispute over Falkland Islands
- Irish consumer lenders’ ECB reliance falls by EU1.1 billion
- German unemployment rises in January
- China’s state TV making huge global expansion
- Tech companies team up to combat email scams
- Twitter CEO says blocking policy over-distilled
- Israeli PM Netanyahu wins party primary as Israeli-Palestinian talks at new impasse
- Japan’s industrial output rebounds 4 percent
- NASA launching multi-player game on Facebook
- Amazon missed analysts’ Q4 revenue estimates, 57% decline in profit
- Chinese village leader snaps, and some locals applaud
- Egypt boosts aid to wounded protesters, but many still suffer
- France Constitutional Council to review genocide bill after lawmakers’ appeals
- Claiming victory duplicitously
- The austerity debacle
- Bonfire of the billionaires
- Diplomats flex their economic options and Iran gets squeezed
- China, Russia expressed continuing reservations for Syrian crisis with Arab League
- Taiwan: five more deaths from flu complications
- NASA launches Facebook game, testing your space knowledge
- Gillard says Australian dollar stays “relatively high” for years to come
- Taiwan Legislative Yuan reelects KMT's Wang Jin-pyng speaker
- Taiwan, China, Japan and western US to see annular solar eclipse in May
- ‘The Help,’ Dujardin win at lively SAG Awards
- Marchesa has a big night at SAG Award red carpet
- Actress clarifies remark about being gay by choice
- Woman in love with fiance’s twin is now in double trouble
- Regent Taipei collaborates with leading fragrance boutique CYRANO
- The first and only Michelin star-rated Teppanyaki restaurant group
- ‘Superior’ hotel safe inspection for the 3rd time
- Hymns of love on Valentine’s Day at the Miramar Garden Taipei
- 25 kidnapped Chinese released in Egypt, while 29 still held in Sudan
- Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei celebrates Chinese New Year with room packages
- East London transformed for Olympic Games
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou promises AIT Chairman Raymond Burghardt new approach to US beef imports
- Super Bowl on a whim? That trip will cost you
- Heat surge past Hornets 109-95 behind James, Wade
- US airstrike killed at least 5 militants in Yemen, including one suspected involving in USS Cole bombing
- Ground Breaking Visit to North America by the University System of Taiwan (UST) Senior Members
- Football: Novara sack Tesser, hire Mondonico
- Bryan Burwell: Super Bowl coaches are stars this week
- BAE in talks with Australia, France and New Zealand to boost ammunition exports
- US President Obama’s campaign raises $128 million last year
- China manufacturing holds as Europe debt crisis caused global recession
- Asian stocks up showing China’s manufacturing unexpectedly expanded
- US study: 1 in 4 breast cancer patients need second surgery after partial mastectomy
- Irish Public Expenditure Minister Brendan Howlin expected to hire to backfill critical public-sector
- Taiwan DPP and TSU want Legislative Yuan election reform
- China reports on Tibet deadly protests: police forced “to defend themselves”
- Taiwan employees on leave without pay approach 12,000: CLA
- McDonald's finally drops "pink slime" in burger recipe
- Open Sud de France Results.
- Stocks down, trying for best January since '99
- Muntari swaps Inter for AC Milan in loan move
- Greek Socialist rivals join forces
- Romanians probe man suspected of hacking Pentagon
- French clubs seek loans on last day of transfers
- Ex-RBS CEO to be stripped of knighthood
- Treasury yields keep sliding as Europe talks go on
- Amer Sports profits fall in Q4 due to warm winter
- Greece 'a step' away from twin rescue deals
- World Trade Center design flaw could cost millions
- Macedonian Orthodox Christian church set alight
- Iraq's Sunni-backed lawmakers return to parliament
- Senegal anti-government protest remains peaceful
- Drug approved to treat cystic fibrosis' root cause
- High-level offensive launched on Syria at UN
- Kohlschreiber, Nieminen advance in Open Sud
- Olympiakos signs Kazim-Richards on loan deal
- Ex-RBS CEO Fred Goodwin stripped of knighthood
- London police make arrest in Olympics scam
- Chelsea reduces losses slightly to $109 million
- Colbert's super PAC has raised over $1 million
- Hackers attack large Brazilian bank
- Head of UK press regulator says change needed
- Homeless hard hit in Eastern Europe cold spell
- Debbie Reynolds plans new memoir 'Unsinkable'
- Apple names European exec to head retail ops
- 55 major European airports join carbon program
- Clear Channel to break into TV with Seacrest
- 4 NFL concussion lawsuits being combined in Philly
- Bogomolov to make debut for Russia in Davis Cup
- Al-Qaida in decline, but threats to US multiply
- USA Network tackles discrimination with new ad
- No alliance after UK, Czechs snub European pact
- Ex-RBS CEO Fred Goodwin stripped of knighthood
- Mexico investigating 3 former governors
- Aisha Gadhafi seeks to help brother Seif al-Islam
- Natural gas price drops on supplies, weak demand
- Serena Williams: Venus 'coming along awesome'
- Plane crashes in Congo, death toll unknown
- Romney clear favorite in Florida's Republican vote
- PSG signs midfielder Thiago Motta from Inter Milan
- Ex-US teacher charged with molesting 23 children
- Tuareg rebels attack 6th town in Mali
- Top Nigerian politician cleared of fraud charges
- Colbert's super PAC has raised over $1 million
- Brazil prez: Blogger's travel for Cuba to decide
- Mexico angered by $1.9M cash in official's bags
- US intel expects NKorea to continue proliferation
- Aisha Gadhafi seeks to help brother Seif al-Islam
- US helped Uzbek man now accused of terrorism
- ThyssenKrupp selling stainless steel unit
- Dominica's former AG accused in passport scam
- Sandusky to learn abuse accusers' names this week
- PSG brings in new signing, other clubs seek loans
- Israeli government offers concessions to settlers
- Suspect in US school bomb plot charged
- Treasury yields slide on Greece fears, bad US data
- Panel to discuss embattled police chief in US city
- 2 small Wall Street firms close doors
- Tuareg rebels attack 6th town in Mali
- Debt-crippled Greece to weed out welfare fraud
- Review: Super Bowl online decent, won't replace TV
- Suspect in Iran missile plot to appeal to EU court
- Eurozone unemployment ends 2011 at record high
- Juventus' match at Parma postponed due to snowfall
- Home prices dropped in November in most US cities
- Report: UN team did not visit Iran's nuclear sites
- Mexico health sec: Swine flu way up after low year
- A look at eurozone unemployment rates
- US reactor shutdown blamed on bad insulator
- Panel in US city to discuss embattled police chief
- Judge sides with US officer in detainee death
- Zambia's Mulenga sent home from African Cup
- Greek lawmakers to ponder probe over 2009 budget
- Fox: Abdul exiting 'X Factor'; third to leave show
- Police: Elephant Man charged with rape
- US, UN helped Uzbel man now accused of terrorism
- Ship sinks off Turkish coast, 10 missing
- Gabon beats Tunisia 1-0 to top Group C
- US parents see hope after transplant denial outcry
- Morocco has 1-0 win against Niger in African Cup
- Dominican police: man kills ex-girlfriend, himself
- Barcelona releases Belarus' Hleb from contact
- Warhol exhibit to tour 5 Asian cities over 3 years
- Vina Del Mar Results
- Brazil prez: Blogger's travel for Cuba to decide
- Metals fall on weak consumer confidence
- Venezuelans line up to switch PIP breast implants
- Ecuador announces $1.7 billion oil investment
- Lopez, Kohlschreiber, Nieminen advance in Open Sud
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Feb. 5-11
- Obama plays up US auto industry success story
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Europe's top clubs avoid big deadline-day signings
- Report: UN team did not visit Iran's nuclear sites
- SF's Mexican Museum joins Smithsonian network
- Cyber attack brings down key Palestinian websites
- 'Live!' producer Gelman: Moving forward day by day
- Berlocq into 2nd round at Vina Del Mar
- Syria troops push back rebels as UN fight looms
- Reward for info about dead Puget Sound sea lions
- Space outside our solar system looks different
- Zoo wants company to stop using chimps in TV ads
- Accidental discovery expands story of '2 Malcolms'
- Ex-Goldman Sachs board member faces new charges
- Stanley ready to move on from Torrey collapse
- 16 interested in renting London Olympic Stadium
- Paula Abdul exits 'X Factor'; third to leave show
- Freighter sinks off Turkish coast, 9 crew missing
- Neil Young: Steve Jobs listened to vinyl
- Everton signs Croatia striker Jelavic from Rangers
- Toy company owners sentenced in drug scheme
- A family reunion turns sinister in 'Transport'
- Fan handcuffs himself to post during Everton match
- Pioneer of rap reggae, King Stitt, dies at 72
- Dollar rises after drop in consumer confidence
- Baby on the way? Make time to prepare your pet
- Judge: BP contract shielded Halliburton in spill
- Egyptian lawmakers accuse military of overreaching
- Vasco players protest over delayed salaries
- Tomic charged with 2 traffic offenses in Australia
- Guardiola says Barcelona may be feeling pressure
- US toy company owners sentenced in drug scheme
- Best January for stocks since 1997
- AmCup organizers to revise challengers' series
- US cruise bookings fall after Concordia shipwreck
- Argentina calls William Falklands 'conquistador'
- Being smart about weeds can save time, back strain
- Egypt justice minister rebuffs US envoy
- Man United lures young defender from neighbor City
- Mavis Staples to headline Chicago Blues Fest
- Mexican general, 29 soldiers on trial for homicide
- Fugitive ex-Puerto Rico legislator arrested
- Hot start: Dow and S&P have best January since '97
- World Bank: Georgia a model for anti-corruption
- Clinton urges UN action to end violence in Syria
- Today In History
- Amazon 4Q net income falls, revenue up
- Puerto Rico touts new plans for giant telescope
- Egypt justice minister rebuffs US envoy
- Bronfman: UMG, Sony purchase of EMI 'dangerous'
- Chelsea rescues 1-1 draw at Swansea in EPL
- Major Republican group raised $51 million in 2011
- Many turning points for Giants, Patriots
- Will Facebook deliver an IPO surprise?
- Gabon sails through as Group C winner
- Liverpool beats Wolves 3-0 in Premier League
- Amazon 4Q results disappoint, stock tumbles
- English Football Results
- Man United beats Stoke 2-0 in Premier League
- Man United wipes out City's Premier League lead
- Spurs move within 5 points of Premier League lead
- Freighter sinks off Turkish coast, 8 crew missing
- Lyon beats Lorient 4-2 to reach League Cup final
- VC firm Andreessen Horowitz raises $1.5B to invest
- Fulham signs striker Pogrebnyak from Stuttgart
- Amazon 4Q results disappoint, stock tumbles
- Argentina calls William Falklands 'conquistador'
- Avon Products fires former CFO in investigation
- Forest Service to Jesus: You can stay _ for now
- Syria troops push back rebels as UN showdown looms
- Mexico health sec: Swine flu way up after low year
- Tottenham closes in on Everton striker Saha
- Man City signs Chilean Pizarro from Roma on loan
- Ex-worker: Financier lavishly spent on projects
- No lower-priced line for Stuart Weitzman
- Fulham signs striker Pogrebnyak, sells Zamora
- Agency investigating US nuclear reactor pumps
- Tottenham signs striker Louis Saha from Everton
- Mexico pols trade barbs over $1.9M found in bags
- Study questions proton therapy for prostate cancer
- Athletic beats 3rd-tier Mirandes 2-1 in semifinals
- Romney looks for big win in Florida
- Pioneer of rap reggae, King Stitt, dies at 72
- Higher oil prices lift Exxon's 4Q profit
- Employees paid share of Aussie bus company sale
- Obama wants small-business bill this year
- Puerto Rico to improve ferry service to islands
- Scientists puzzled by region outside solar system
- Walt Disney acquires stake in UTV
- Employees paid share of Aussie bus company sale
- 1 dead as Senegal protest turns violent
- Mascot suspended in Brazil for obscene gestures
- Amazon 4Q results, outlook sends stock lower
- Israeli prime minister wins party leadership
- APNewsBreak: Changes coming for foreign exchange
- US confirms possible release of Taliban from Gitmo
- Garment leaders off to Turkey to talk trade
- EU probes Samsung, Germany blocks its tablets
- 6 Nations in 2012 could be most open for years
- Six Nations Rugby Capsules
- Six Nations Rugby Champions
- Six Nations Grand Slam Winners
- Montanes, Berlocq into 2nd round at Vina Del Mar
- Israeli PM wins primary, offers settler grants
- Gates visitor center more than philanthropy museum
- NRC inspecting water pumps at stalled US reactor
- US, UN helped Uzbek man now accused of terrorism
- Mexican general, 29 soldiers on trial for homicide
- Los Angeles teacher charged with molesting 23 kids
- Romney leads Gingrich in early Florida returns
- Kansas plan: Let illegal immigrants stay and work
- Qantas says funding stays strong despite downgrade
- AP: Changes ahead for foreign exchange students
- Nonprofit to help Megaupload users retrieve data
- Ex-worker says Stanford lavishly spent on projects
- Romney takes big lead in Florida primary
- Federal budget deficit to dip to $1.1T
- Romney defeats Gingrich in Florida
- Slim denies he has monopoly on Mexico telecom
- US, allies urge UN action to end violence in Syria
- Family of missing US couple accepts search end
- Judge: Occupy DC must get notice before eviction
- Ranger uses stun gun on man walking dogs off-leash
- Leader City 1-0 loses at Everton after Gibson goal
- Sean Penn named ambassador for Haiti in ceremony
- Tottenham signs Saha, agrees to Pavlyuchenko exit
- Violence fears prompt Argentine cancellation
- US Muslims seek clemency for condemned US-Iranian
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Slim denies he has monopoly on Mexico telecom
- US pledges to help Guatemala with meth boom
- Panel: Fire US police chief amid racial turmoil
- 11 Oakland protesters told to stay away from plaza
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- China manufacturing data mixed in January
- Van 't Schip to leave A-League for Europe
- AP: Changes ahead for foreign exchange program
- Hong Kong says economy slowed in 2011
- China says separatists sparked violence in Sichuan
- Group: Philippine military helping accused general
- First lady cheers Mitt Romney _ for his singing
- Democrat wins special congressional election
- US diplomat says US open to North Korea diplomacy
- Bruins widen gap to Senators
- New legislators walk red carpet ahead of swearing-in ceremony
- Wang Jin-pyng re-elected legislative speaker
- Financial sector gains on cross-strait hopes, eased European concerns
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- NKorea team boycotts SKorea game
- Afghan in army uniform kills NATO service member
- Oil hovers below $99 after US crude supply jump
- Bevilacqua, ex-head of US archdiocese, dead
- First lady pushes Jay Leno to eat healthy hoods
- European Bank to help Taiwanese firms tap into emerging markets
- Number of furloughed workers up slightly: CLA
- Roche full-year profit up 7 pct to 9.5B francs
- Canucks widen big Northwest lead
- Analysis: Romney proves he's tough and adaptable
- Syrians face crackdown with creativity, humor
- Taiwan shares close up 0.42%
- Grizzlies snap skid with OT win over Nuggets
- Reforms in Myanmar may spark refugee return
- Pakistani jets bomb militants, 31 dead
- Reforms in Myanmar may spark refugee return
- Bevilacqua, ex-head of Philly archdiocese, dead
- Obama to detail broader housing refinance plan
- Serena Williams cheers for Giants in Super Bowl
- China protest village readies for local elections
- Taiwan, China should strengthen publishing ties: president
- Magazine digest -- Betel nut farmer builds homegrown chocolate brand
- Ultrabooks forecast to make up 20% of notebook sales in 2013
- Taiwan shares benefit from rotational buying
- Wang Jin-pyng elected legislative speaker for the fifth time
- Attacks by Afghans on US troops often personal
- YouTube to launch short film contest
- Secret's out: Philippine president dating Korean
- Assange in UK Supreme Court over extradition fight
- India wins toss, sends Australia to bat in 1st T20
- Qatar loses Oman game on FIFA ruling
- Sudan, Egypt abductions highlight risks to Chinese
- Abu Dhabi gives go-ahead for huge airport terminal
- Shell reaches tentative deal with refinery workers
- China says separatists sparked violence in Sichuan
- Ex-LA teacher due in court on molestation charges
- Proposed Iran budget cuts spending 5 pct
- Report shows Taliban POWs convinced of victory
- Germany's Lufthansa resumes flights to Tripoli
- UN nuke official: New trip to Iran planned
- Airline shares rally on estimated New Year holiday revenue growth
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- IMF presses Greece on wages, says debt deal soon
- Apple Daily: Premier whose powers have declined
- UN Secretary-General warns Senegal
- Wozniacki fires coach Sanchez after 2 months
- Ukraine says death toll from cold weather at 43
- Another Afghan soldier kills NATO service member
- Economics minister to set up Facebook account
- Large panel shipments decrease slightly in Q4 2011: report
- Kuwait opposition seeks gains in new parliament
- Eurozone inflation holds steady at 2.7 percent
- Taiwanese firms lagging in use of cloud computing: executive
- Jailed Kazakhstan rights activist amnestied
- CEC dismisses speculation over alleged vote-fixing
- 4 UK men admit London Stock Exchange bomb plot
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Zimbabwe president slams African leaders on Libya
- Anderson backs struggling England batsmen
- Gunmen kill 11 paramilitary soldiers in Pakistan
- Sutil: Hamilton is a 'coward' for not testifying
- Syrian troops fight rebels near Lebanese border
- Deutsche Boerse: Brussels blocks NYSE merger
- Compulsory education to be extended to 12 years: minister-designate
- Economic issues come first in Taiwan-China talks: minister
- Taiwan elects first female deputy legislative speaker
- 2 more Serie A matches postponed due to snow
- Putin says he may face runoff in Russia's election
- Terry to stand trial after Euros on racism charge
- Airlines: Passenger demand grew 6 percent in 2011
- Portugal easily raises $2 billion in new debt
- Chinese dissident, Taiwanese tycoon spar over 'Tiananmen massacre'
- Sony's Hirai to replace Stringer as CEO
- Ex-head of Philly archdiocese Bevilacqua dies
- FIS sets makeup dates for 2 men's super-G races
- 4 UK men admit London Stock Exchange bomb plot
- Djokovic to miss Davis Cup match vs. Sweden
- UK court: Mulcaire must reveal phone hacking names
- Markets buoyant ahead of run of US data
- Gunmen abduct Dutch, Swiss in southern Philippines
- Report shows Taliban POWs convinced of victory
- Zimbabwe president slams African leaders on Libya
- Portugal easily raises $2 billion in new debt
- Taliban deny reports of talk with Afghan officials
- China announces $2.5B fund for small businesses
- Hungarian film on Roma killings at Berlin Festival
- Romanian miners protest low wages
- Swedish Supreme Court won't hear Pirate Bay appeal
- Fiat Industrial Q4 earns down 15 percent
- Assange in UK Supreme Court over extradition fight
- Job openings up slightly: job bank
- Sony's Hirai to replace Stringer as CEO in April
- Australia beats India by 31 runs in 1st T20
- Higher sales lift Chrysler to $183M profit in 2011
- Health insurer Aetna's 4Q profit jumps 73 percent
- Ex-UK finance chief slams 'tawdry' Goodwin row
- Wall St. futures head higher on manufacturing data
- Spanish court hears testimony on war atrocities
- Australia vs India T20 Scoreboard
- Illness forces midfielder Emerse Fae to retire
- Got an extra million? A candidate could be in need
- Prince Harry's duty: Beach volleyball in Rio
- UN chief tries to salvage Mideast peace talks
- 11th victim found days after deadly Florida crash
- UN nuke official: New trip to Iran planned
- Art exhibit opens in Changhua ahead of lantern festival
- Syria troops move on new rebel areas near capital
- Putin says he may face runoff in Russia's election
- Pakistan says it will back Afghan-led peace talks
- 10 Islamic militants sent to prison in Indonesia
- US state's senate takes up gay marriage vote
- Taiwan, Malaysia police bust phone fraud ring
- New Cabinet to address U.S. beef trade dispute: President
- Fiat 2011 earnings double as Chrysler sales rise
- Prize money rise for top 4 test cricket teams
- IMF asks Greece to cut wages, sees debt deal soon
- Oil inches above $99 on China data, US supply jump
- Police: 'Toxic' powder sent to Pakistan PM office
- Michelle Yeoh calls Myanmar's Suu Kyi her 'hero'
- Taliban deny reports of talks with Afghanistan
- Romney wins in Florida, turns sights on Obama
- Hershey to invest $10 million in Ivory Coast
- McLaren reveals car they hope can stop Red Bull
- Ukraine to host contemporary art exhibit
- In Israel: UN chief argues against attack on Iran
- Spanish court hears testimony on civil war crimes
- Pfizer recalls 1M birth control packs after mixup
- Colombia rebels announce delay in prisoner release
- Jack Wilshere has fresh setback with foot injury
- Judge rules against explorers in treasure dispute
- Powerchip incurs NT$4 in loss per share for 2011
- Estonia honors former President George W. Bush
- Ashraf: BCCI not yet got clearance from govt.
- US man in court on charge of murder, eating brain
- Poll shows 80% of less privileged children do household chores
- Taiwanese designer honored by French government
- IOC pushing governments to act on illegal betting
- Prince Harry's duty: Beach volleyball in Rio
- Smithsonian honors Eastwood, opens theater on mall
- Fiat 2011 earnings double as Chrysler sales rise
- Pakistan says anthrax sent to PM's office
- Charles Taylor lawyers seek to reopen defense case
- UK to ask India to reconsider Eurofighter
- Rees to miss Wales-Ireland because of calf strain
- UN chief urges Israel to halt settlements
- Malaysia grants license to Aussie rare earth plant
- Japanese luxury liner visits Kaohsiung
- U.S. beef issue not simple technological dispute: minister-designate
- Defense minister denies reports of personnel reshuffle
- Brazil's biggest private oil firm pumps first oil
- Treasury exploring new types of debt securities
- Earls filling O'Driscoll boots in Ireland centers
- Markets buoyant as focus turns to US
- AMR lost $904 million in December
- Greece, IMF expect debt deals soon
- Journey drummer Castronovo arrested in US
- Turkey's Erdogan criticizes American writer
- FBI cuts down mother's door in raid on wrong home
- Ukraine shuts down leading file-sharing site
- Madonna set to debut her film on duke and duchess
- Taiwan-U.S. trade talks hinge on beef issue: economics minister
- Helicopters rescue Europeans stranded by snow
- Helicopters rescue Europeans stranded by snow
- Helicopters rescue Europeans stranded by snow
- Helicopters rescue Europeans stranded by snow
- Helicopters rescue Europeans stranded by snow
- Helicopters rescue Europeans stranded by snow
- UN chief urges Israel to halt settlements
- UN chief urges Israel to halt settlements
- UN chief urges Israel to halt settlements
- UN chief urges Israel to halt settlements
- UN chief urges Israel to halt settlements
- UN chief urges Israel to halt settlements
- Jack Wilshere has fresh setback with foot injury
- Jack Wilshere has fresh setback with foot injury
- Jack Wilshere has fresh setback with foot injury
- Jack Wilshere has fresh setback with foot injury
- Jack Wilshere has fresh setback with foot injury
- Jack Wilshere has fresh setback with foot injury
- Jack Wilshere has fresh setback with foot injury
- Proposed Iran budget reduces oil dependence
- Proposed Iran budget reduces oil dependence
- Proposed Iran budget reduces oil dependence
- Proposed Iran budget reduces oil dependence
- Proposed Iran budget reduces oil dependence
- Proposed Iran budget reduces oil dependence
- US city turns down 'Jersey Shore' spinoff
- US city turns down 'Jersey Shore' spinoff
- US city turns down 'Jersey Shore' spinoff
- US city turns down 'Jersey Shore' spinoff
- US city turns down 'Jersey Shore' spinoff
- US city turns down 'Jersey Shore' spinoff
- Stocks open higher on manufacturing data
- Stocks open higher on manufacturing data
- Stocks open higher on manufacturing data
- Stocks open higher on manufacturing data
- Stocks open higher on manufacturing data
- Stocks open higher on manufacturing data
- Jailed Kazakhstan activist reported amnestied
- Jailed Kazakhstan activist reported amnestied
- Jailed Kazakhstan activist reported amnestied
- Jailed Kazakhstan activist reported amnestied
- Jailed Kazakhstan activist reported amnestied
- Jailed Kazakhstan activist reported amnestied
- Jailed Kazakhstan activist reported amnestied
- Newcastle midfielder Cabaye banned for 3 games
- Newcastle midfielder Cabaye banned for 3 games
- Newcastle midfielder Cabaye banned for 3 games
- Newcastle midfielder Cabaye banned for 3 games
- Newcastle midfielder Cabaye banned for 3 games
- Newcastle midfielder Cabaye banned for 3 games
- Newcastle midfielder Cabaye banned for 3 games
- Operator of Kaohsiung MRT hopes to halt annual losses by 2014
- Brunel overhauls Italy for his 6 Nations debut
- Brunel overhauls Italy for his 6 Nations debut
- Brunel overhauls Italy for his 6 Nations debut
- Brunel overhauls Italy for his 6 Nations debut
- Brunel overhauls Italy for his 6 Nations debut
- Brunel overhauls Italy for his 6 Nations debut
- Brunel overhauls Italy for his 6 Nations debut
- Ex-head of Philly archdiocese Bevilacqua dies
- Ex-head of Philly archdiocese Bevilacqua dies
- Ex-head of Philly archdiocese Bevilacqua dies
- Ex-head of Philly archdiocese Bevilacqua dies
- Ex-head of Philly archdiocese Bevilacqua dies
- Ex-head of Philly archdiocese Bevilacqua dies
- Brunel overhauls Italy for his 6 Nations debut
- Brunel overhauls Italy for his 6 Nations debut
- Brunel overhauls Italy for his 6 Nations debut
- Brunel overhauls Italy for his 6 Nations debut
- Brunel overhauls Italy for his 6 Nations debut
- Brunel overhauls Italy for his 6 Nations debut
- Brunel overhauls Italy for his 6 Nations debut
- The rich pay nearly half of income tax collected: Ma
- Northern Ireland police find 4 pipe bombs
- Northern Ireland police find 4 pipe bombs
- Nobel peace prize jury under investigation
- Nobel peace prize jury under investigation
- Nobel peace prize jury under investigation
- Nobel peace prize jury under investigation
- Nobel peace prize jury under investigation
- Nobel peace prize jury under investigation
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- Builders step up spending for fifth straight month
- Builders step up spending for fifth straight month
- Builders step up spending for fifth straight month
- Builders step up spending for fifth straight month
- Builders step up spending for fifth straight month
- Builders step up spending for fifth straight month
- AP: Lisa Marie Presley talks about new exhibit
- AP: Lisa Marie Presley talks about new exhibit
- AP: Lisa Marie Presley talks about new exhibit
- AP: Lisa Marie Presley talks about new exhibit
- AP: Lisa Marie Presley talks about new exhibit
- AP: Lisa Marie Presley talks about new exhibit
- January auto sales down for GM, but industry is up
- January auto sales down for GM, but industry is up
- January auto sales down for GM, but industry is up
- January auto sales down for GM, but industry is up
- January auto sales down for GM, but industry is up
- January auto sales down for GM, but industry is up
- Pakistan says anthrax sent to premier's office
- Pakistan says anthrax sent to premier's office
- Pakistan says anthrax sent to premier's office
- Pakistan says anthrax sent to premier's office
- Pakistan says anthrax sent to premier's office
- Pakistan says anthrax sent to premier's office
- Pakistan says anthrax sent to premier's office
- Brazil's Rousseff begins tour of Haiti
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- Nearly 1,000 people fined as new seat belt act takes effect
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- Ashraf: BCCI not yet got clearance from govt.
- Ashraf: BCCI not yet got clearance from govt.
- Ashraf: BCCI not yet got clearance from govt.
- Ashraf: BCCI not yet got clearance from govt.
- Ashraf: BCCI not yet got clearance from govt.
- Ashraf: BCCI not yet got clearance from govt.
- Ashraf: BCCI not yet got clearance from govt.
- Greece, IMF expect debt deals soon
- Greece, IMF expect debt deals soon
- Greece, IMF expect debt deals soon
- Greece, IMF expect debt deals soon
- Greece, IMF expect debt deals soon
- Greece, IMF expect debt deals soon
- Greece, IMF expect debt deals soon
- Greece, IMF expect debt deals soon
- Greece, IMF expect debt deals soon
- Greece, IMF expect debt deals soon
- Greece, IMF expect debt deals soon
- Greece, IMF expect debt deals soon
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- Stocks rise on manufacturing data
- Stocks rise on manufacturing data
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- Hershey to invest $10 million in West Africa
- Brazil's idea to erect Jesus statue meets mirth
- FIFA unveils logo for 2013 Confederations Cup
- Greece's power company sorry for cutting off homes
- `Mona Lisa' copy done around time of original
- List of dead and missing from the Costa Concordia
- Officials: Amy Winehouse inquest coroner quits
- APNewsBreak: Authority of Winehouse coroner probed
- Leeds manager Grayson fired after Birmingham loss
- Builders step up spending for fifth straight month
- Melzer, Haase advance at Zagreb Indoors
- IMF in Tunisia to aid economy
- Column: The Olympian told he'd never walk again
- Talk of the Day -- Apple Inc. emerges as top PC vendor
- Minister asks for assistance for homeless as temperatures drop
- Helicopters rescue Europeans stranded by snow
- ECB's Weidmann warns of "too generous" liquidity
- Oil prices steady as demand falls in US
- Amy Winehouse coroner resigns, family seeks advice
- AP: Lisa Marie Presley talks about new exhibit
- ECB member warns against "too generous" liquidity
- Sino-Forest releases report
- Myanmar reveals its external debt is $11 billion
- Hackers attack Brazil's largest state-run bank
- Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood criticizes protesters
- FIFA unveils logo for 2013 Confederations Cup
- US lawmakers:Stop insider attacks by Afghan troops
- Ex-Credit Suisse trader pleads guilty
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- Building collapse, blasts spark worries about Rio
- Pakistan says anthrax sent to premier's office
- Redknapp shouts at policeman during tax trial
- Myanmar reveals its external debt is $11 billion
- Myanmar reveals its external debt is $11 billion
- Myanmar reveals its external debt is $11 billion
- Myanmar reveals its external debt is $11 billion
- Myanmar reveals its external debt is $11 billion
- Myanmar reveals its external debt is $11 billion
- Myanmar reveals its external debt is $11 billion
- Myanmar reveals its external debt is $11 billion
- Myanmar reveals its external debt is $11 billion
- Myanmar reveals its external debt is $11 billion
- Myanmar reveals its external debt is $11 billion
- Myanmar reveals its external debt is $11 billion
- Myanmar reveals its external debt is $11 billion
- Myanmar reveals its external debt is $11 billion
- Myanmar reveals its external debt is $11 billion
- Myanmar reveals its external debt is $11 billion
- TripAdvisor can't claim UK reviews are reliable
- TripAdvisor can't claim UK reviews are reliable
- TripAdvisor can't claim UK reviews are reliable
- TripAdvisor can't claim UK reviews are reliable
- TripAdvisor can't claim UK reviews are reliable
- TripAdvisor can't claim UK reviews are reliable
- Nobel peace prize jury under investigation
- Nobel peace prize jury under investigation
- Nobel peace prize jury under investigation
- Nobel peace prize jury under investigation
- Nobel peace prize jury under investigation
- Nobel peace prize jury under investigation
- Nobel peace prize jury under investigation
- Nobel peace prize jury under investigation
- Nobel peace prize jury under investigation
- Nobel peace prize jury under investigation
- Nobel peace prize jury under investigation
- Nobel peace prize jury under investigation
- White powder dumped on France president candidate
- White powder dumped on France president candidate
- White powder dumped on France president candidate
- White powder dumped on France president candidate
- White powder dumped on France president candidate
- White powder dumped on France president candidate
- Roche full-year profit up 7 pct to 9.5B francs
- Roche full-year profit up 7 pct to 9.5B francs
- Roche full-year profit up 7 pct to 9.5B francs
- Roche full-year profit up 7 pct to 9.5B francs
- Roche full-year profit up 7 pct to 9.5B francs
- Roche full-year profit up 7 pct to 9.5B francs
- Liberians: Land rights threatened by foreign firms
- Liberians: Land rights threatened by foreign firms
- Liberians: Land rights threatened by foreign firms
- Liberians: Land rights threatened by foreign firms
- Liberians: Land rights threatened by foreign firms
- Liberians: Land rights threatened by foreign firms
- Liberians: Land rights threatened by foreign firms
- Liberians: Land rights threatened by foreign firms
- Liberians: Land rights threatened by foreign firms
- Liberians: Land rights threatened by foreign firms
- Liberians: Land rights threatened by foreign firms
- Liberians: Land rights threatened by foreign firms
- FIFA unveils logo for 2013 Confederations Cup
- FIFA unveils logo for 2013 Confederations Cup
- FIFA unveils logo for 2013 Confederations Cup
- FIFA unveils logo for 2013 Confederations Cup
- FIFA unveils logo for 2013 Confederations Cup
- FIFA unveils logo for 2013 Confederations Cup
- FIFA unveils logo for 2013 Confederations Cup
- Ma promises new approach to U.S. beef imports
- Legislative Yuan re-elects Wang Jin-pyng speaker
- Taiwan, Malaysia bust international phone scam ring
- UN nuke official: New trip to Iran planned
- Syria troops move on new rebel areas near capital
- Zimbabwe president slams African leaders on Libya
- DPP and TSU want legislative election reform
- Employees on leave without pay approach 12,000: CLA
- New app service, free Wi-Fi available for visitors of Yangmingshan National Park
- Vote-fixing allegation in presidential election ‘not true’: CEC
- Taiwan dollar reverses gains on growth concern; bonds advance
- Taiwan turns to nearby countries as trade with West falters
- Romney defeats Gingrich in Florida
- Sudan, Egypt abductions highlight risks to Chinese
- Group: Philippine military helping accused general
- Police accused of allowing deadly soccer game riot that kills 74 in Egypt
- China says separatists sparked violence in Sichuan
- SHong Kong says economy slowed in 2011
- Russia: it’s not the job of UN to dictate Syria leadership
- Obama to detail broader housing refinance plan
- Dollar weakens against Euro, Yenas rising stocks damp demand
- Leading British banker stripped of his knighthood
- Apple back at No. 1 among most valuable companies in U.S.
- Shares unsteady amid mixed China data
- Proposed Iran budget cuts spending 5 pct
- South African bonds have best start since 2003 on rates bets
- Facebook files to raise $5B in biggest Internet IPO, may be 5 times higher than Google
- EU probes Samsung, Germany blocks its tablets
- Will Facebook deliver an IPO surprise?
- Facebook’s Sandberg friends Gaga to Obama en route to IPO
- Finding Sayun: Finding the real face of aborigines
- IMF urged Argentina to improve inflation within 6 months
- Romney, an executive in chief?
- The politics of dignity
- Who’s tough enough?
- A Senegal student killed during a demonstration against the president Abdoulaye Wade
- ‘Harry’ leaves Hogwarts behind for a career in adult projects
- UK-Argentina tensions rise over Prince William’s deployment to Falklands
- Paula Abdul exits 'X Factor'; third to leave show
- Adele will perform at the Grammys
- First lady pushes Jay Leno to eat healthy foods
- Care providers show respect by using a patient’s name
- Former refugee describes flight from Vietnam with 6 children
- Off-the-beaten path in Maui
- Lower-limb amputations have declined among diabetics, study finds
- Chinese village of Wukan choosing new leadership after protests ousted previous leaders for anti-corruption
- ALS researcher succumbs to disease he studied
- Ways to save on your next trip to Hawaii
- Lakers rout the Bobcats by 33
- Serena Williams cheers for Giants in Super Bowl
- Qatar loses Oman game on FIFA ruling
- UN Chief urges Israeli-Palestinian talks, calls on Israel to halt West Bank settlement
- Tennis: France unveil Davis Cup team for Canada
- NKorea team boycotts SKorea game
- Westwood, Kaymer favorites at Qatar Masters
- Peyton Manning casts large shadow over Super Bowl
- Israeli army chief: Israel must prepare to “disrupt” Iran’s nuclear program
- 4 British, Islamic militants confess to London Stock Exchange bomb plot
- European snowstorms spread to Southern Europe, killing at least 80
- China: 8 executives arrested for toxic cadmium spill
- DPP accuses Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou of playing politics with US beef ban
- U.N. Leader Urges Israel to refrain from further settlement and resume talks with Palestinian
- EU to promote to use biofuels for transportation
- Ferry sinks off Papua New Guinea, hundred missing
- Japan’s worst snowstorms in 5 years killed 3
- Taiwan prosecutors close corruption case against intelligence chief
- India's Supreme Court scraps 122 telecom licenses awarded in a 2008 sale
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou to discuss policies with new Cabinet members
- Madonna: “I’m so nervous” of Super Bowl halftime show (video)
- Hong Kong’s retail sales climbed more than economists estimated in December
- German plant and machinery orders dropped on weaker foreign demand
- “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” banned in India for sex and rape scenes
- NFL fines NY Giants’ Umenyiora $20,000 for missing media session
- Continuing conflicts between China and Hong Kong as more and more Chinese mother-to-be give birth in Hong Kong
- German Chancellor Merkel visits China, euro debt and Iran nuke likely topics
- Amazon comes into India with Junglee.com
- Norway Finance Minister Sigbjoern Johnsen concerned about house price development
- Sandia National Lab engineers create 'self-guided' bullet
- Sony sees wider net loss due to Thailand floods, yen’s hit
- British lawmaker: Police probe London Times email hacking
- Taiwan DPP calls for stronger supervision of vote counting
- DPP launches petition for Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou State-of-the-Nation address
- Obama details broader US housing plan
- Monti takes on lobbies in fight to modernize Italy
- Oil spreads from wreck of ship off Italy coast
- 4 men sentenced in murder of South African lesbian
- ICC criticizes Guyana govt for taking over cricket
- US train derailment leaves at least 6 hurt
- Markets buoyed by US growth hopes
- Tears, neatly dug graves at bombed Nigeria church
- Portugal denies 2nd US appeal for fugitive return
- South Africa: Rhino poachers sentenced to 25 years
- Students clash with police in Senegal
- Macedonian carnival sparks new religious tension
- US engineers create 'self-guided' bullet
- US auto sales rise in January, led by Chrysler, VW
- Rival militias battle in Libyan capital
- Tunisia's Chedli walks out on team at African Cup
- 2nd plea in federal subprime mortgage probe
- Amy Winehouse coroner resigns, family seeks advice
- Afghan Taliban deny they're ready to talk peace
- Ex-US teacher's bail raised to $23 million
- Pirates demand $6M ransom for Sri Lankan fishermen
- Tears, neatly dug graves at bombed Nigeria church
- Chrysler posts 1st annual net profit since 1997
- 'Mona Lisa' copy done hand in hand with da Vinci
- UN workers kidnapped in Yemen released
- Gunmen kidnap 11 Iranian pilgrims in Syria
- Students clash with police in Senegal
- Mozambique: Foreign mining companies criticized
- Challenge to US schools: Embrace digital textbooks
- Fiat profit doubles in 2011 thanks to Chrysler
- Germany upgrades Palestinian diplomatic status
- AP Source: jailed cricketer Mohammad Amir released
- Mozambique: Foreign mining companies criticized
- Olympic boxing great Stevenson out of hospital
- Booming production pushes natural gas price down
- Romania: Opposition parties boycott parliament
- UN nuclear official: New trip to Iran planned
- UN Security Council envoys to discuss Syria debate
- Al-Qaida claims attack on Iraqi government center
- Valverde happy with good performance in Australia
- 2 pleas in federal subprime mortgage probe
- 3 more Serie A matches postponed due to snow
- Gasquet beats Davydenko to reach Open Sud quarters
- Colombia rebels announce delay in prisoner release
- Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood criticizes protesters
- Flour dumped on top French presidential candidate
- US treasure hunter takes aim at $3B sunken bounty
- Daughter says former Ukraine PM tortured
- Romney wins in Florida, turns sights on Obama
- Nigeria secret police: Sect spokesman arrested
- Minding the Torch: Olympic flame travels in style
- Hungary protest against rightist theater director
- Final bids made to build Rio Olympics golf course
- Judge rules against explorers in treasure dispute
- Canadian miner suspends Paraguay gold operations
- Minding the Torch: Olympic flame travels in style
- Mexico: suspects tried twice to rescue Gadhafi son
- 20 injured in clashes after Egypt football match
- Dollar falls on strong US manufacturing data
- US treasure hunter takes aim at $3B sunken bounty
- Treasurys fall after strong manufacturing report
- Lisa Marie Presley wants to make better Elvis film
- UN nuclear official: 'Good trip' to Iran
- Romney wins big in Florida, sets sights on Obama
- WTO approves EU trade assistance for Pakistan
- 35 killed in clashes after Egypt soccer match
- At UK Supreme Court, Assange fights extradition
- NFL fines Umenyiora $20,000 for media absence
- UN chief urges Israel to halt settlements
- Bail set at $23M in ex-teacher's molestation case
- Al-Qaida claims attack on Iraqi government center
- Nigeria secret police: Sect spokesman arrested
- Lebanon court to try Hezbollah members in absentia
- Bahrain boils as uprising nears 1-year mark
- US argues for graphic images on cigarette packs
- American Airlines may cut up to 14,000 jobs
- Palestinian security forces question 2 journalists
- Barrichello considering move to IndyCar after test
- Kearney eyes 13th straight World Cup moguls win
- US state approves union busting law
- Mayweather gets license for May 5 fight vs. Cotto
- Cuba says imports from US off sharply in 2010
- 4 Hezbollah members to be tried in Lebanon killing
- Venezuela passes anti-terrorism law
- African Cup of Nations Results
- Israel: Iran could be nuclear within year
- Lawyers in Facebook suit spar over fee amount
- Ghana seals place in African Cup quarterfinals
- Mali into African Cup quarters after 2-1 victory
- Egyptian soccer game turns violent, 73 dead
- Nigeria secret police: Sect spokesman arrested
- Officials warn of tightened security at Super Bowl
- Brazil's Rousseff: Visas offered to Haiti
- Mexico to play Wales, Bosnia in friendlies in May
- Daughter says former Ukraine PM tortured
- American Airlines aims to cut 13,000 jobs
- Poland's 1996 Nobel poet Szymborska dies at 88
- Brady: Avoiding trouble with Giants no secret
- Industrial metals up on better manufacturing data
- State joins right-to-work ranks, gov. signs bill
- Jailed con artist describes role in Google case
- Gasquet, Simon advance to Open Sud quarterfinals
- Review: `Big Miracle' unwieldy but has suspense
- Venus Williams excited to play again
- Authorities: Bomb kills 5, wounds 20 in Colombia
- US to Russia, others: Are you with Syria or Assad?
- Fed judge considers if pharmacies must sell Plan B
- Czechs to negotiate fighter jet lease extension
- Singapore welcomes more US engagement in Asia
- Playwright sees lessons in teaching 'Wit'
- Major Football Stadium Disasters
- Albanian ombudsman takes in homeless Roma
- Brazil posts worst January trade deficit
- Credit Suisse exec charged in mortgage probe
- Making a case for Elizabeth Taylor as a feminist
- Gil ousts Andujar 6-2, 6-1 at Vina Del Mar
- Yemen president could face questions in Gitmo case
- In mountains, Syria opens new front against rebels
- Mayweather gets license for May 5 fight vs. Cotto
- Tunisian leader's kin has appeal date in Canada
- Egyptian soccer fans stampede after game, 73 dead
- Poland's 1996 Nobel poet Szymborska dies at 88
- Lawyers in Facebook suit spar over fee amount
- Colombia ex-official convicted: paramilitary ties
- Mexico teacher denies locking boy in school
- Jailed con artist describes role in Google case
- Authorities: Bomb kills 5, wounds 20 in Colombia
- Zagreb Indoors Results
- Taliban deny they are ready for Afghan peace talks
- Mexico: suspects tried twice to rescue Gadhafi son
- MF Global's missing cash mostly accounted for
- '21 Jump Street' to premiere as SXSW centerpiece
- Microsoft slams Google user data policy in new ads
- Greek state racing firm CEO arrested in debt case
- Berrer, Dodig, Melzer, Haase advance in Zagreb
- Egypt soccer fans rush field after game, 73 dead
- Super Bowl abounds with unsung heroes
- UN council envoys gather to discuss Syria
- Artist Mike Kelley found dead in Los Angeles home
- 'Spot-fixer' cricketer Amir released from jail
- Facebook on the stock ticker: LIKE? POKE? TMI?
- Springsteen, E Street Band head to Harlem
- Man in brain-eating case held in US on $1M bond
- Villa rally for 2-2 draw vs QPR
- Treasure hunter says he found $3B WWII wreck
- Accountant details Stanford investment spending
- Italian Football Results
- French Football Results
- Bites and escapes: When groundhogs misbehave
- AC Milan remains 2nd after 2-0 loss at Lazio
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Leading Scorers
- Spanish Football Results
- Shedding light on kitchen culture behind bars
- Marseille into League Cup final against Lyon
- Facebook to go public, raise $5B
- Don Cornelius took 'Soul Train' on pioneering trip
- Poland's 1996 Nobel poet Szymborska dies at 88
- Cuba says imports from US off sharply in 2010
- Facebook to go public, raise $5B
- Ghana, Mali qualify but fan deaths overshadow Cup
- Arsenal slips to 7th in league after Bolton draw
- Las Vegas Sands profit jumps to $320.1M in 4Q
- Shining Path affiliate drops bid to become party
- Manufacturing expands at fastest pace since June
- A look at how some IPO stocks have fared
- Barcelona draws 1-1 at Valencia in Copa semifinal
- English Football Summaries
- English Football Leading Scorers
- 2 Texas missionaries found slain in north Mexico
- Egypt soccer fans rush field after game, 74 dead
- James Cameron plans move to New Zealand farm
- Eastern Caribbean may soon have regional ferry
- Status update: Facebook to go public, raise $5B
- West Brom holds Fulham to 1-1 in Premier League
- Authorities: Bomb kills 5, wounds 40 in Colombia
- Rejuvenated Hodgson ready for England 'debut'
- Police arrest 6 at Occupy Sydney protest site
- Number of active users at Facebook over the years
- Vinatieri kicking at Super Bowl, across the street
- All-time top 10 IPOs for Internet companies
- Arsenal draws 0-0 at Bolton in Premier League
- 'Chronicle' takes found-footage idea to new level
- Stanley, Mickelson eager to play at Phoenix Open
- 2 Texas missionaries found slain in north Mexico
- 2012 already looks like a winner for automakers
- Pfizer recalls 1M birth control packs after mix-up
- Newcastle closes in on top 4 with win at Blackburn
- US judge considers if pharmacies must sell Plan B
- T&C wins judgment against former US billionaire
- Facebook's new stock ticker: Why not LIKE or POKE?
- Woman wins small-claims suit over Honda hybrid
- CEO Zuckerberg outlines Facebook's 5 core values
- Shining Path affiliate drops bid to become party
- AltaGas to buy Alaska natural gas utility
- Woman wins small-claims suit over Honda hybrid
- UK awards contracts to transform Olympic Park
- 550 abuse claims filed against US archdiocese
- Brazil's Rousseff: Visas offered to Haiti
- Former UN employee sentenced in jobs fraud
- Republican candidates campaign in US heartland
- Singapore urges US to lift sanctions on Myanmar
- Woman wins small-claims suit over Honda hybrid mpg
- S historian expected to plead guilty
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Review: 'The Woman in Black' summons suspense
- 550 abuse claims filed against US archdiocese
- Microsoft cuts about 200 marketing employees
- UN council envoys claim progress on Syria talks
- Authorities: Bomb kills 6, wounds 71 in Colombia
- Rapper K'Naan upset Mitt Romney used his song
- Juarez police leave their homes after 5 are slain
- T&C wins judgment against former US billionaire
- Artist Mike Kelley found dead in Los Angeles home
- Old-style film processing led to CA teacher arrest
- Filmmaker without credentials arrested at hearing
- Televisa says Mexico rejects Iusacell purchase
- Panetta: US combat in Afghanistan to end next year
- Credit Suisse exec charged in NY mortgage probe
- Oil hovers below $98 amid mixed US demand signs
- Trading suspended in 241 issues in Tokyo on glitch
- Germany's Merkel visits Beijing amid debt worries
- Taiwan shares open higher
- LA school officials chided for molest case silence
- Germany's Merkel visits Beijing amid debt worries
- Zuckerberg describes 'The Hacker Way' at Facebook
- Vietnam reports 2nd bird flu death in a month
- Brooklyn man wins Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Australia: Boat carrying 350 people sinks off PNG
- Make or break for Australia on road to London 2012
- Aussie claim about comrade's Afghan death rejected
- Family of slain border agent files $25M claim
- Ferry sinks off Papua New Guinea with 350 aboard
- Late winner lifts Leafs over Penguins
- Asian stocks extend global rally on economy hopes
- Kidnappers of Swiss, Dutch elude Philippine troops
- State bill to legalize gay marriage approved
- Solar energy stocks jump on rush orders
- Rice set to return to pool after surgery
- Cold front to bring down temperatures
- M'sian group aims to stop Aussie rare earth plant
- Top Indian court cancels 122 cellphone licenses
- Angelo Dundee dead at 90
- Televisa, Iusacell say Mexico rejects planned deal
- MOFA puts TIFA talks before beef issue: official
- Snow paralyzes northern Japan; 3 die in avalanche
- AP source: Trump intends to endorse Gingrich
- Jackie Chan to help Brazilian aircraft maker tap Asian market
- Sony projects wider loss for full year
- Taiwanese diplomat to be deported soon: official
- Philippines: 3 wanted terrorist leaders killed
- Pakistan closes factory that made deadly drugs
- Deutsche Bank Q4 net sags 69 pct to (EURO)186 million
- Taiwan shares close up 1.36%
- Malaysia group aims to stop rare earth plant
- AP Interview: Kidnapped Filipino's daring escape
- Israelis decry Palestinian praise of killer
- Philippines: 3 most-wanted terror leaders killed
- 2 US missionaries slain at ransacked Mexico home
- Pakistan willing to push Taliban to make peace
- Top Indian court cancels 122 cellphone licenses
- Deutsche Bank Q4 net sags 69 pct to $245 million
- Taiwan shares boosted by increased global manufacturing
- Supreme Court to charge Pakistani PM with contempt
- Justice Ginsburg visits mark Arab Spring uprisings
- Egypt's army, police blamed for deadly soccer riot
- NATO ministers mull Afghan drawdown
- US Archives to unveil Magna Carta after repairs
- French court upholds Scientology fraud conviction
- AP Exclusive: US No-Fly list doubles in 1 year
- Global stocks extend 2-day rally on economy hopes
- Travel volume hits record daily high on Lunar New Year holiday
- Novo Nordisk Q4 profits jump, outlook raised
- Spain's January jobless claims up by 177,000
- Appliance maker Electrolux says Q4 profits plunged
- Xstrata shares rise on Glencore merger approach
- DPP mulls launching permanent election research center
- Congo leader's party loses 45 percent of its seats
- Deutsche Bank results hit by eurzone debt crisis
- Munich Re profits plunge amid multiple disasters
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Egypt's army, police blamed for deadly soccer riot
- Lee leads Australian Masters after 1st round
- Supreme Court to charge Pakistani PM with contempt
- President bids farewell to outgoing Cabinet members
- Amazon makes India debut with Junglee.com
- Xstrata confirms Glencore merger approach
- NKorea demands preconditions for talks with South
- England picks 3 new faces for 6 Nations opener
- Egypt market plunges after deadly soccer riots
- Strike disrupts Portugal public transport system
- Daly takes clubhouse lead at windy Qatar Masters
- Amazon makes India debut with Junglee.com
- South Korea to hand over apparent US war remains
- Taiwan's manufacturing sector faces continued sluggishness
- Unilever hit by costs of raw materials
- Kyrgyzstan seeks culprits over radioactive coal
- France fields strong team against ambitious Italy
- Labor talks in Greece as debt deals near
- Largan Precision shares close above NT$700
- Philippines: Most-wanted terror leader killed
- Singapore Airlines 4Q profit plunges 53 percent
- Pakistan looks for whitewash against England
- Munich Re profits plunge after multiple disasters
- Nepal monitors head to former Maoist rebels' camps
- England picks 3 new faces for 6 Nations opener
- Deutsche Bank results hit by eurozone debt crisis
- Paris prosecutor to probe Italian cruise grounding
- Hit by yen, Thai floods, Sony sees wider net loss
- Lawmaker: Police probe London Times email hacking
- Palestinians hurl slippers at visiting UN chief
- Pakistan willing to push Taliban to make peace
- Papua New Guinea ferry sinks with up to 350 aboard
- Egypt market plunges after deadly soccer riots
- Ferrari F1 launch canceled because of snow
- Turkey avalanche kills 1, injures 3 others
- Swedish prosecutors to present Assange case
- Singapore Airlines 4Q profit plunges 53 percent
- Tunisian forces kill 2 armed men
- Death toll from Europe's deep freeze rises to 112
- Philippines: Most-wanted terror leaders killed
- Economics ministry mulls easing Chinese investment twice yearly
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Greek unions resume talks with employers
- Nelsen joins Spurs after release by Blackburn
- Nepal gov't monitors to hand checks to ex-rebels
- Dubai's Emirates extends Hamburger SV sponsorship
- SKorean indicted for re-tweeting NKorean messages
- China's Wen says solving Europe crisis 'urgent'
- Suarez finally makes return for Liverpool
- No urgency to hold political talks with China: KMT deputy head
- Shell looks past weak earnings, targets new growth
- CPC quashes rumors on delayed gas price hike
- United Daily News: Delicate changes in political culture
- Quit smoking program to be launched in March: DOH
- Legislators call for preservation of wetlands in south Taiwan
- Global economic outlook still dreary: economist
- Blatter asks Egypt to provide reasons for violence
- Marseille hosts Lyon in match between contenders
- Xstrata confirms Glencore merger approach
- NATO ministers mull Afghan drawdown
- Misbah says return of Amir too early to predict
- Romanian president accuses Netherlands of 'abuse'
- AstraZeneca to cut 7,300 jobs as outlook darkens
- Obama emboldened by Republican primary race
- Vacations limited during Olympics for UK spies
- Dow Chemical posts 4Q loss on tax charge
- Lawmaker: Police probe London Times email hacking
- AUO, Idemitsu form strategic alliance for OLED displays
- Transport officials nix Olympic taxi fare increase
- 'They use you up': Hall of Famer Dorsett suing NFL
- Merck & Co. swings to Q4 profit on lower charges
- Egypt PM dissolves soccer federation board
- Kuwait opposition seeks gains in parliament vote
- Hamburg coach Fink aims to down former side Bayern
- Bernanke to testify on US economy and deficit
- Marchand-Arvier tops Vonn in downhill training
- Simeone's dream Atletico start gets Valencia test
- France raises $10.5 billion in solid bond auction
- Column: From cancer to Super Bowl for Herzlich
- Egyptians blame military for deadly soccer riot
- Oil below $97 amid mixed US demand signs
- Tajik troops clash with heroin traffickers
- Facebook surrenders its privacy in IPO documents
- Pakistan looking for test whitewash versus England
- Women's Downhill Training Results
- Simeone's dream Atletico start gets Valencia test
- Tunisian forces kill 2 armed men, arrest another
- Video released of protesters in Oakland City Hall
- Ruling, opposition parties disagree over U.S. beef issue
- International community responds positively to ECFA: MAC
- Taiwan 2011 semiconductor sales down: IC Insights
- European PC market not expected to recover soon: Gartner
- Foreign students make tangyuan with Taiwanese senior citizens
- Most occupational injuries occur in the afternoon: CLA
- New Taipei mulling ban on charcoal display in stores
- $3M in gold nuggets stolen from US courthouse
- Swedish prosecutors present case against Assange
- Wen says China might contribute to Europe fund
- Romney stock trades clash with divestment pledge
- Kellogg fourth-quarter net income jumps
- Israel deputy PM: Iranian nuclear sites vulnerable
- 'Star Trek' actor Brooks charged
- MasterCard takes $495M charge to cover fee suit
- Fewer seek unemployment aid as US market improves
- US worker productivity growth slowed in 4Q
- US retailers post mixed sales results for January
- Serbia: 11,000 trapped in remote villages by snow
- ICC rejects Gadhafi daughter input in Seif case
- AP Enterprise: War experience aids hostage rescues
- US diplomat urges Vietnam to improve human rights
- Maya Angelou hosts Black History Month special
- Department stores report mixed sales figures during New Year holiday
- Attack on Kenya orphanage yields $80k in donations
- Players give up football after violence in Egypt
- Palestinians hurl shoes at visiting UN chief
- Letterman celebrates 30 years in late-night TV
- 2012 Taipei Game Show kicks off
- Changhua woman buys 500 coffees after store in Hualien returns purse
- Taiwanese researchers unveil new industrial measurement technology
- US stock futures edge up slightly
- SKorean indicted for re-tweeting NKorean messages
- Fewer seek unemployment aid as job market betters
- Hong Kong urged to offer Taiwanese free online visa service
- French court upholds Scientology fraud conviction
- Trump offers golden graves for silver-spoon set
- 6 Nations picture could be clear in opening round
- Retailers post mixed sales results for January
- Mali: protests over clashes with Tuareg rebels
- Abercrombie & Fitch shares tumble on weak outlook
- Open Sud de France Results
- US court to rule in police torture case
- AP Enterprise: War experience aids hostage rescues
- North Korea opens door to talks with South Korea
- Sales of motion-activated games show steep growth in 2011
- Majority of public pessimistic about home prices: poll
- Pakistani premier says he will appear before court
- Pakistani premier says he will appear before court
- Pakistani premier says he will appear before court
- Pakistani premier says he will appear before court
- Pakistani premier says he will appear before court
- Pakistani premier says he will appear before court
- Pakistani premier says he will appear before court
- US stocks flat after mixed economic data
- US stocks flat after mixed economic data
- US stocks flat after mixed economic data
- US stocks flat after mixed economic data
- US stocks flat after mixed economic data
- US stocks flat after mixed economic data
- China, Oman win stake in Portuguese utility REN
- China, Oman win stake in Portuguese utility REN
- China, Oman win stake in Portuguese utility REN
- China, Oman win stake in Portuguese utility REN
- China, Oman win stake in Portuguese utility REN
- China, Oman win stake in Portuguese utility REN
- Players give up football after violence in Egypt
- Players give up football after violence in Egypt
- Players give up football after violence in Egypt
- Players give up football after violence in Egypt
- Players give up football after violence in Egypt
- Players give up football after violence in Egypt
- Players give up football after violence in Egypt
- Fernandez-Castano leads Daly by 1 at Qatar Masters
- Fernandez-Castano leads Daly by 1 at Qatar Masters
- Fernandez-Castano leads Daly by 1 at Qatar Masters
- Fernandez-Castano leads Daly by 1 at Qatar Masters
- Fernandez-Castano leads Daly by 1 at Qatar Masters
- Fernandez-Castano leads Daly by 1 at Qatar Masters
- Fernandez-Castano leads Daly by 1 at Qatar Masters
- Starwood 4Q profit falls, but tops Street's view
- Starwood 4Q profit falls, but tops Street's view
- Starwood 4Q profit falls, but tops Street's view
- Starwood 4Q profit falls, but tops Street's view
- Starwood 4Q profit falls, but tops Street's view
- Starwood 4Q profit falls, but tops Street's view
- Argentine wages up 30 pct; 6 pct growth forecast
- Argentine wages up 30 pct; 6 pct growth forecast
- Argentine wages up 30 pct; 6 pct growth forecast
- Argentine wages up 30 pct; 6 pct growth forecast
- Argentine wages up 30 pct; 6 pct growth forecast
- Argentine wages up 30 pct; 6 pct growth forecast
- Viacom 1Q earnings shredded by 'Rock Band'
- Viacom 1Q earnings shredded by 'Rock Band'
- Viacom 1Q earnings shredded by 'Rock Band'
- Viacom 1Q earnings shredded by 'Rock Band'
- Viacom 1Q earnings shredded by 'Rock Band'
- Viacom 1Q earnings shredded by 'Rock Band'
- Report: Ex-military chief faces life in prison
- Report: Ex-military chief faces life in prison
- Report: Ex-military chief faces life in prison
- Report: Ex-military chief faces life in prison
- Report: Ex-military chief faces life in prison
- Report: Ex-military chief faces life in prison
- Merck & Co. swings to Q4 profit on lower charges
- Merck & Co. swings to Q4 profit on lower charges
- Merck & Co. swings to Q4 profit on lower charges
- Merck & Co. swings to Q4 profit on lower charges
- Merck & Co. swings to Q4 profit on lower charges
- Merck & Co. swings to Q4 profit on lower charges
- Blatter warns about abuse of football for evil
- Blatter warns about abuse of football for evil
- Majority of office workers would accept lower pay at new jobs: poll
- Blatter warns about abuse of football for evil
- Blatter warns about abuse of football for evil
- Blatter warns about abuse of football for evil
- Blatter warns about abuse of football for evil
- Blatter warns about abuse of football for evil
- Ja Rule gets advice on stocks, education in prison
- Ja Rule gets advice on stocks, education in prison
- Ja Rule gets advice on stocks, education in prison
- Ja Rule gets advice on stocks, education in prison
- Ja Rule gets advice on stocks, education in prison
- Ja Rule gets advice on stocks, education in prison
- Egyptians blame military for deadly soccer riot
- Egyptians blame military for deadly soccer riot
- Egyptians blame military for deadly soccer riot
- Egyptians blame military for deadly soccer riot
- Egyptians blame military for deadly soccer riot
- Egyptians blame military for deadly soccer riot
- Egyptians blame military for deadly soccer riot
- Egyptians blame military for deadly soccer riot
- Egyptians blame military for deadly soccer riot
- Egyptians blame military for deadly soccer riot
- Egyptians blame military for deadly soccer riot
- Egyptians blame military for deadly soccer riot
- Egyptians blame military for deadly soccer riot
- Supreme Court to charge Pakistani PM with contempt
- Supreme Court to charge Pakistani PM with contempt
- Supreme Court to charge Pakistani PM with contempt
- Supreme Court to charge Pakistani PM with contempt
- Supreme Court to charge Pakistani PM with contempt
- Supreme Court to charge Pakistani PM with contempt
- Cuche leads World Cup downhill training run
- Milan match brought forward due to snow
- US court allows police torture case to proceed
- Peterson, Kowalczyk win World Cup sprint races
- Census: Romania's population drops to 19 million
- Chernobyl experts hopeful on Fukushima
- China, Oman win stake in Portuguese utility REN
- Remaining teams try to stay focused at African Cup
- Markets take breather ahead of US jobs data
- Garanichev claims first biathlon World Cup win
- Talk of the Day -- Electronics industry set to rebound
- PROFILE: Wang Jin-pyng to be longest-serving legislative speaker
- OECD paper: Europe needs $1.3 trln bailout fund
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi postpones planned political trip
- Israel: New subsidies don't apply to settlements
- Lacko, Youzhny advance at Zagreb Indoors
- Romanian president accuses Netherlands of 'abuse'
- Musicians part of SI swimsuit issue spotlight
- FIFA expert says Egypt riot stadium is safe venue
- Bureaucrats pose as "new" Canadians on TV show
- Senegal president spends $200K to lobby US
- Berdych, Mahut reach Open Sud quarters
- Fernandez-Castano leads Daly by 1 at Qatar Masters
- AP sources: Trump intends to endorse Romney
- Benetton owner offers $361 million to delist
- 2 US missionaries slain at ransacked Mexico home
- US Senate panel backs sweeping penalties on Iran
- Chernobyl experts hopeful on Fukushima
- Republicans look to Nevada, Maine in next contest
- EU official: Greece needs extra $20 billion
- Hungary urges EU members to present Roma plans
- Argentine wages up 30 pct; 6 pct growth forecast
- Oil below $97 on mixed demand signs
- Hong Kong stocks fell from 6 month high after report showed China growth slow
- Ma wants MOF to study capital gains tax: reports
- Russia says it will not stop arms sales to Syria
- NATO ministers mull Afghan drawdown
- DPP accuses Ma of playing politics with public health
- Kuwait opposition seeks gains in parliament vote
- Su Jia-chuan notes power shift to countryside in Taiwan
- Prosecutors close corruption case against NSB chief
- President says goodbye to outgoing Cabinet members
- Taiwan dollar gains to 4-month high on U.S. data; bonds steady
- DPP calls for stronger supervision of vote counting
- Diplomat pleaded guilty in U.S. federal case to be deported soon: official
- After the election comes… inflation
- Egypt soccer fans rush field after game, 74 dead
- Singapore urges U.S. to lift sanctions on Myanmar
- Taliban deny they are ready for Afghan peace talks
- Hit by yen, Thai floods, Sony sees wider net loss
- Top Indian court cancels 122 cellphone licenses
- Oil hovers below $98 amid mixed U.S. demand signs
- China yuan advances for a fourth day on optimism recovery intact
- Norway’s registered unemployment declines from year earlier
- Vietnam January trade deficit narrows in boost for currency
- January private-sector jobs rise 170,000, report finds
- Appliance maker Electrolux says Q4 profits plunged
- Cairn India CEO Dhir sells half his stake for $10.5 million
- Shell profits dented by refining arm
- The human cost built into an iPad
- Zuckerberg describes 'The Hacker Way' at Facebook
- S.Korea optimistic to resume talks aimed at ending N.Korea atomic program
- Woman wins small-claims suit over Honda hybrid mpg
- Microsoft cuts about 200 marketing employees
- Filmmaker without credentials arrested at hearing
- Status update: Facebook to go public, raise $5b
- Egypt police opens fire on 2 protesters in soccer riot
- Stop bothering the Fed, you peasant taxpayers!
- Where are the Romney Republicans?
- Mitt speaks. Oh, no!
- Obama’s proposal for Senate votes on judicial nominees deserves bipartisan approval
- Madonna set to debut her film on duke and duchess
- 'Mona Lisa' copy done hand in hand with da Vinci
- 'Soul Train' host Don Cornelius dead of suicide
- Review: ‘The Woman in Black’ summons suspense
- Bride wants to keep friend’s lecherous husband off guest list
- No room for mistakes
- British Prince William arrives in Falklands for military plot decried by Argentina
- 1793 penny fetches $1.38m at U.S. auction
- Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart wield more political clout after boosting media investments
- Ducks have a shot, but how good is it
- Heat fall to Bucks as LeBron’s 40 points not enough
- Sixers send notice in East, easily beat Bulls
- 250 rescued, over 110 missing in Papua New Guinea ferry
- Employers probably increased and keep unemployment rate steadily in US
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou made no promises about US beef ban: Presidential Office
- Philippines military says US-backed air strike kills 3 Asia terrorists
- Taiwan to study wealth tax: New Finance Minister Christina Liu
- Taiwan faces utility price rises after elections
- Serbia: 11,000 people trapped in remote villages by heavy snow
- UN chief Ban Ki-moon urges Israel to suspend settlements
- N.Korea’s new leader, Kim Jong Un agrees to build natural-gas pipeline from Russia
- Study: Facebook users get more than they give, feels good to be on it
- Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party sets leadership election for May 27
- Kuwait’s opposition advances in parliament election, defeating liberals and women
- Taiwan Air Force AT-3 training jet crashes, 2 injured
- Facebook yields its privacy rule in IPO papers
- Death toll from the freezing weather in Ukraine climbed to 101
- UN: Somalia famine condition ends but emergency remains
- Official says IMF may need $2 trillion to deal with global economic slump
- NATO tackles controversial issues of paying for Afghan forces after 2014
- UN fails to negotiation on Syria as Russia disputes political transition in Syria
- Hillary Clinton and defense officials meet in Munich over Middle East issue, Europe financial crisis
- Taipower keeps lid on visit international experts to check Taiwan’s nuclear safety
- Hungary urges EU members to present Roma plans
- Another bombing in Colombia; 1 dead
- FA Cup final set to avoid clash with league games
- Company sued over 2004 oil spill
- US groundhogs diverge on winter forecast
- Israel: more world support for possible Iran hit
- Spain tells banks to cover toxic assets or merge
- US Marine fights conviction for suicide attempt
- Albania: Parliament lifts immunity for 3 MPs
- Rights groups want US aid operation in Sudan
- Egypt rioting depressingly familiar for football
- UN chief says time running out for peace deal
- Argentine VP says president needs more time
- Bernanke defends Fed policies against Rep. critics
- AC officials pondering best-of-3 daily format
- Brazil's minister of cities steps down
- Papua New Guinea ferry sinks with 362 people
- A list of notable IPOs on the Nasdaq and NYSE
- US man shot in Haiti dies at Florida hospital
- Sept. 11 trial at Guantanamo may face new delay
- News Corp names ex-Bloomberg exec as Dow Jones CEO
- Authorities reveal past complaint about LA teacher
- Mickelson sues to find source of 'defamation'
- Egyptian protesters blame police for soccer deaths
- Wynn's 4th-qtr profit up 67 pct as revenue climbs
- High Museum to feature folk artist Bill Traylor
- Jamaica police pushed to reduce police killings
- NASA says Russian space woes no worry for US use
- Facebook filing lifts Zynga, other recent IPOs
- 2 Britons die from Legionnaires disease in Spain
- Geithner: Financial rules have strengthened system
- Chievo beats Novara 2-1 in Serie A
- After IPO, Facebook will face new profit pressures
- Trump steals spot light from Republican candidates
- Lawsuit seeks info, damages in 7-year oil spill
- Ex-Stanford exec testifies of blood oath
- Brazil court orders end to strike at WCup stadium
- NATO ministers consider speeded-up Afghan drawdown
- FDA: low levels of fungicide in US orange juice
- Billy Ray Cyrus signs with Amazon
- Officers cleared for using pepper spray on dancers
- Mass hysteria rare, but usually seen in girls
- 2 Britons die from Legionnaires disease in Spain
- UK's Clegg fears military conflict with Iran
- Roddick says he's on track for return at San Jose
- Marine fights conviction for suicide attempt
- 2 Chileans held in Peru: Innocents or spies?
- Sunoco has pretax 4Q loss, CEO stepping down
- Indians block Panama roads in debate over mining
- AP source: Facebook IPO won't affect Newark pledge
- Navajo Code Talker dies in Arizona
- Lavicka to leave Sydney at end of A-League season
- Flamengo fires coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo
- US Archives unveils Magna Carta after repairs
- Daughter of Israeli politician arrested in NY
- Might take overtime to win Super Bowl
- Giants-Patriots matchups
- Gronkowski up for Super Bowl, hopes ankle is
- Super Bowl Champions
- Box Office Preview: 'Woman' soon in the black
- NASA says Russian space woes no worry
- 3 players disqualified for breaching lift rules
- From shipwreck in Italy, a treasure now beckons
- Kosovo-born man is indicted by US grand jury
- Today In History
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Jewish leaders offended by US preacher's ceremony
- Malaria death toll possibly twice as high
- State Dept. pulls designation for visa sponsor
- US teacher pleads not guilty in molest case
- Review: Madonna's "W.E." begs the question, why?
- Attack on Kenya orphanage yields $80k in donations
- Box Office Preview: 'Woman' soon in black?
- UN diplomats seek guidance from capitals on Syria
- Wynn's 4th-qtr profit up 67 pct as revenue climbs
- Charity co-founder pleads guilty in NY Torah fraud
- State Dept. pulls visa sponsor's designation
- 'Jewish Indiana Jones' admits to NY Torah fraud
- Interior releases $1.9B plan to buy Indian land
- Acapulco organizers trying to reassure on security
- LA story: 2 Lakers, 2 Clippers get All-Star nods
- Officials say 5 indicted in human smuggling ring
- Springsteen guitarist anticipates emotional shows
- US charges Swiss bank with aiding in tax fraud
- Philippines: 3 most-wanted terror leaders killed
- Gold nuggets stolen from $3M courthouse collection
- West making case to Israel: Do not attack Iran
- Ryan Palmer leads Phoenix Open
- UN diplomats fail to reach agreement on Syria
- New Zealand vs. Zimbabwe
- New Zealand, Zimbabwe 1st ODI
- Comedian Roseanne Barr begins run for presidency
- 5 NFL stars who became movie stars
- NZ makes 248 in 1st ODI vs. Zimbabwe
- Nearly 250 of 362 saved from Papua New Guinea ship
- Official: 2 protesters killed in Suez, Egypt
- Surreal ups and downs in musical 'Ionescopade'
- North Korea opens door to talks with South Korea
- Police link 2 more deaths to man in homeless case
- A look at major terror attacks in Southeast Asia
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Justice Dept about to close probes of 2 detainees
- Asia stocks fall ahead of important US jobs report
- AP: Filipino troops still search for terrorist
- Taiwan seeks Chinese investment in infrastructure
- Chavez condemns kids posing with assault rifles
- China criticizes Iran sanctions as Merkel visits
- 1982 Hama massacre looms over Syria revolt
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Official: Mexican army sends more troops to west
- Simmonds leads Flyers over Predators
- AP: Filipino troops still search for terrorist
- Marisa Tomei sued over leak in her NYC building
- Kraft, Mara started season, now they'll finish it
- Ailing Gronkowski returns to Patriots practice
- Taiwan's consumer confidence index rises in January
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Khmer Rouge chief jailer gets life in prison
- California woman's small claims victory resonates
- Grizzlies beat listless Hawks
- ASE shares extend losses on worse-than-expected earnings
- Oil hovers above $96 ahead of key US jobs report
- Kim Dotcom complains about women inmates' letters
- Khmer Rouge chief jailer gets life in prison
- New Zealand beats Zimbabwe by 90 runs in 1st ODI
- Samsung gets boost from German court ruling
- Sato signs with Rahal-Letterman Racing
- Pakistan elects to bat vs. England
- Kearney wins 13th straight World Cup moguls gold
- Train hits bulldozer, derails in India; 3 dead
- 2 dead in Egypt street clashes over soccer riot
- Supreme Court to charge Pakistani PM with contempt
- Iran reports launch of small satellite into orbit
- Pakistan clashes kill 7 soldiers, 18 militants
- Taiwan must avoid previous errors in cloud race: new Cabinet member
- Mixed transfer window for Asian stars
- UN downgrades Somali famine; situation still dire
- Younis urges ban reduction for Amir
- Taiwan shares close up 0.29%
- Korea football chief denies corruption
- Chavez raps allies for posing kids with rifles
- Taiwan's consumer confidence index rises in January (update)
- Malaysia to monitor Aussie rare earths plant
- UN downgrades Somali famine; situation still dire
- Iran reports launch of small satellite into orbit
- Play suspended at Qatar Masters due to wind
- Japan parliament OKs 4th extra budget for recovery
- Japan's Panasonic projects record annual net loss
- Hungary's Malev airline ceases operations
- Japanese entrepreneurs aim for Silicon Valley
- Pakistan vs. England Scores
- Pakistan 53-7 vs. England
- Pakistan vs. England Scoreboard
- Olympics, World Cup preparation bring evictions
- 38 more dead in Ukraine cold spell
- Broadband gives BT a Q3 profit boost
- So Yeon Ryu leads Aust. Ladies Masters by 4 shots
- Swiss launch competition probe against UBS, CS
- No commitment over U.S. beef dispute: presidential spokesman
- Taiwan shares move in ranged trade before U.S. jobless data released
- Chinese lawyer barred from meeting with Merkel
- Australia wins toss, bat vs. India in T20
- World stock markets fall ahead of US jobs report
- Truck maker Volvo's Q4 profit rockets
- Top security and defense officials meet in Munich
- Taiwanese director wins short film award at Malaysia festival
- Japan's Panasonic projects record annual net loss
- New Zealand Sevens Results
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- 3rd Briton dies of Legionnaires' disease in Spain
- John Terry's future as England captain on the line
- Truck maker Volvo's Q4 profit rockets
- Global LED market to see growth by 2014: industry group
- 3 die in Egypt clashes over deadly soccer riot
- Top security and defense officials meet in Germany
- Greek unions, employers reject wage cuts
- NATO mulls paying for Afghan forces after 2014
- Ferrari unveils its new F1 car on the Internet
- US economy likely began 2012 with solid job growth
- Timeline of Taiwan-U.S. beef trade issue
- Chinese lawyer barred from meeting with Merkel
- Scots take on rebuilt England in 6 Nations opener
- Man United keeper Lindegaard out for up to 6 weeks
- 5 Kurdish rebels killed in Turkey
- Syrian soldiers, rebels clash in the south; 1 dead
- U.S. confident in Taiwan's politics, relations with China: KMT
- FIFA puts Horace Burrell on Olympic committee
- UK minister Chris Huhne faces criminal charges
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Ma pledges to improve Taiwan's travel quality
- Catholic nuns thank Tzu Chi for assistance in Haiti reconstruction
- Casino operator eyes Taiwan for resort investment
- Hungary's Malev airline ceases operations
- Nepal's ex-rebel fighters begin leaving camps
- Man United visits Chelsea and beleaguered Terry
- Two pilots injured in trainer plane crash
- Sharapova leads Russia against Spain in Fed Cup
- England 19-2 at tea on day 1
- Khamenei: Iran to aid anyone confronting Israel
- Fed Cup: Russia vs Spain Draw List
- Irish to take attacking philosophy into Wales game
- New finance minister: no stance on stock income tax issues
- Economic ministry: fine for Google's return policy legitimate
- Twenty20: Australia vs. India Scoreboard
- Ex-Stanford exec returns for 2nd day of testimony
- Old land mine kills 8 Cambodian farmers
- Fed Cup: Italy vs Ukraine Draw List
- UN declares Somali famine over but warns of risks
- Oil hovers below $97 ahead of key US jobs report
- Gunmen kidnap 2 Americans and an Egyptian in Sinai
- German charged in socialite wife's death in court
- Play called off at Qatar Masters due to wind
- US woman charged in beheading plot to be in court
- DPP proposes president should deliver state of nation report
- More than 110 missing from Papua New Guinea ferry
- India beats Australia by 8 wickets in Twenty20
- 'Stability wins' is U.S. message on cross-strait relations: MAC
- Madonna launching video on billboards, online
- Portugal PM wants easier bailout terms for banks
- Snow falls in Rome as Italy is hit by cold snap
- Hon Hai, Sony top patent winners in Taiwan: Economic ministry
- MediaTek sees Q1 sales down 10 to 15 percent
- NY's Algonquin closes legendary Oak Room for jazz
- Austria's Goergl fastest in downhill training
- Pakistan vs England Scores
- Taiyen Biotech to export salt to Japan
- Annan to stay with Ghana after mother dies
- Country or folk? The Civil Wars blur Grammy lines
- Pakistan vs England Scoreboard
- US unemployment rate down to 8.3 percent on hiring
- England 104-6 in reply to Pakistan's 99 on day 1
- Apple Daily: Look forward rather than finding fault
- New finance minister to research windfall tax
- Profile: High expectations for new culture chief
- Iraqi cleric urges politicians to solve crisis
- Hackers: We intercepted FBI, Scotland Yard call
- 2 more Serie A matches postponed due to snow
- US optimistic of support for Syria resolution
- DPP legislators ask government to present U.S. beef report
- Greek bailout deal held up by labor reforms talks
- More leaks found at crippled Japan nuke plant
- US defense chief: Pressure must be kept on Iran
- BBC accuses Iran of intimidating its staff
- Unemployment rate hits 8.3 pct. after hiring burst
- Men's World Cup Downhill Results
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Klaus Kroell wins World Cup downhill in Chamonix
- Klaus Kroell wins World Cup downhill in Chamonix
- Klaus Kroell wins World Cup downhill in Chamonix
- Klaus Kroell wins World Cup downhill in Chamonix
- Klaus Kroell wins World Cup downhill in Chamonix
- Klaus Kroell wins World Cup downhill in Chamonix
- Klaus Kroell wins World Cup downhill in Chamonix
- UK minister quits Cabinet to fight criminal charge
- UK minister quits Cabinet to fight criminal charge
- UK minister quits Cabinet to fight criminal charge
- UK minister quits Cabinet to fight criminal charge
- UK minister quits Cabinet to fight criminal charge
- UK minister quits Cabinet to fight criminal charge
- Rights group says Syrian forces target children
- Rights group says Syrian forces target children
- Rights group says Syrian forces target children
- Rights group says Syrian forces target children
- Rights group says Syrian forces target children
- Rights group says Syrian forces target children
- 2 more Serie A matches postponed due to snow
- 2 more Serie A matches postponed due to snow
- 2 more Serie A matches postponed due to snow
- 2 more Serie A matches postponed due to snow
- 2 more Serie A matches postponed due to snow
- 2 more Serie A matches postponed due to snow
- 2 more Serie A matches postponed due to snow
- England 104-6 in reply to Pakistan's 99 on day 1
- England 104-6 in reply to Pakistan's 99 on day 1
- England 104-6 in reply to Pakistan's 99 on day 1
- England 104-6 in reply to Pakistan's 99 on day 1
- England 104-6 in reply to Pakistan's 99 on day 1
- England 104-6 in reply to Pakistan's 99 on day 1
- England 104-6 in reply to Pakistan's 99 on day 1
- Stocks jump after strong jobs report
- Stocks jump after strong jobs report
- Stocks jump after strong jobs report
- Stocks jump after strong jobs report
- Stocks jump after strong jobs report
- Stocks jump after strong jobs report
- APNewsBreak: Hackers intercept FBI, UK police call
- APNewsBreak: Hackers intercept FBI, UK police call
- APNewsBreak: Hackers intercept FBI, UK police call
- APNewsBreak: Hackers intercept FBI, UK police call
- APNewsBreak: Hackers intercept FBI, UK police call
- APNewsBreak: Hackers intercept FBI, UK police call
- APNewsBreak: Hackers intercept FBI, UK police call
- APNewsBreak: Hackers intercept FBI, UK police call
- APNewsBreak: Hackers intercept FBI, UK police call
- APNewsBreak: Hackers intercept FBI, UK police call
- APNewsBreak: Hackers intercept FBI, UK police call
- APNewsBreak: Hackers intercept FBI, UK police call
- Creator of 'Smash' knows her way around a play
- Creator of 'Smash' knows her way around a play
- Creator of 'Smash' knows her way around a play
- Creator of 'Smash' knows her way around a play
- Creator of 'Smash' knows her way around a play
- Creator of 'Smash' knows her way around a play
- Putin campaign focuses on working classes
- Putin campaign focuses on working classes
- Putin campaign focuses on working classes
- Putin campaign focuses on working classes
- Putin campaign focuses on working classes
- Putin campaign focuses on working classes
- No promises made on the beef issue: MOFA
- EU probes new Google privacy policy
- EU probes new Google privacy policy
- EU probes new Google privacy policy
- EU probes new Google privacy policy
- EU probes new Google privacy policy
- EU probes new Google privacy policy
- EU probes new Google privacy policy
- EU probes new Google privacy policy
- EU probes new Google privacy policy
- EU probes new Google privacy policy
- EU probes new Google privacy policy
- EU probes new Google privacy policy
- Motorola makes Apple pull iPhones in Germany
- Motorola makes Apple pull iPhones in Germany
- Motorola makes Apple pull iPhones in Germany
- Motorola makes Apple pull iPhones in Germany
- Motorola makes Apple pull iPhones in Germany
- Motorola makes Apple pull iPhones in Germany
- Motorola makes Apple pull iPhones in Germany
- Motorola makes Apple pull iPhones in Germany
- Motorola makes Apple pull iPhones in Germany
- Motorola makes Apple pull iPhones in Germany
- Motorola makes Apple pull iPhones in Germany
- Motorola makes Apple pull iPhones in Germany
- World court upholds German immunity in Nazi cases
- World court upholds German immunity in Nazi cases
- World court upholds German immunity in Nazi cases
- World court upholds German immunity in Nazi cases
- World court upholds German immunity in Nazi cases
- World court upholds German immunity in Nazi cases
- Gilles Simon reaches Open Sud semis
- Gilles Simon reaches Open Sud semis
- Gilles Simon reaches Open Sud semis
- Gilles Simon reaches Open Sud semis
- Gilles Simon reaches Open Sud semis
- Gilles Simon reaches Open Sud semis
- Gilles Simon reaches Open Sud semis
- Swiss club Servette averts bankruptcy hearing
- Swiss club Servette averts bankruptcy hearing
- Swiss club Servette averts bankruptcy hearing
- Swiss club Servette averts bankruptcy hearing
- Swiss club Servette averts bankruptcy hearing
- Swiss club Servette averts bankruptcy hearing
- Swiss club Servette averts bankruptcy hearing
- Zoellick: Germany can lead or stumble in crisis
- Zoellick: Germany can lead or stumble in crisis
- Zoellick: Germany can lead or stumble in crisis
- Zoellick: Germany can lead or stumble in crisis
- Zoellick: Germany can lead or stumble in crisis
- Zoellick: Germany can lead or stumble in crisis
- Zoellick: Germany can lead or stumble in crisis
- Zoellick: Germany can lead or stumble in crisis
- Zoellick: Germany can lead or stumble in crisis
- Zoellick: Germany can lead or stumble in crisis
- Zoellick: Germany can lead or stumble in crisis
- Zoellick: Germany can lead or stumble in crisis
- Canadian unemployment edges up to 7.6 percent
- Canadian unemployment edges up to 7.6 percent
- Canadian unemployment edges up to 7.6 percent
- Canadian unemployment edges up to 7.6 percent
- Canadian unemployment edges up to 7.6 percent
- Canadian unemployment edges up to 7.6 percent
- BBC accuses Iran of intimidating its staff
- BBC accuses Iran of intimidating its staff
- BBC accuses Iran of intimidating its staff
- BBC accuses Iran of intimidating its staff
- BBC accuses Iran of intimidating its staff
- BBC accuses Iran of intimidating its staff
- BBC accuses Iran of intimidating its staff
- BBC accuses Iran of intimidating its staff
- BBC accuses Iran of intimidating its staff
- BBC accuses Iran of intimidating its staff
- BBC accuses Iran of intimidating its staff
- BBC accuses Iran of intimidating its staff
- Muslim groups plan rally after NY police report
- Muslim groups plan rally after NY police report
- Muslim groups plan rally after NY police report
- Muslim groups plan rally after NY police report
- Muslim groups plan rally after NY police report
- Muslim groups plan rally after NY police report
- Factory orders up 1.1 percent in December
- Factory orders up 1.1 percent in December
- Factory orders up 1.1 percent in December
- Factory orders up 1.1 percent in December
- Factory orders up 1.1 percent in December
- Factory orders up 1.1 percent in December
- Stocks jump after strong jobs report
- Stocks jump after strong jobs report
- Stocks jump after strong jobs report
- Stocks jump after strong jobs report
- Stocks jump after strong jobs report
- Stocks jump after strong jobs report
- Kobayashi eats record 337 chicken wings
- Kobayashi eats record 337 chicken wings
- Kobayashi eats record 337 chicken wings
- Kobayashi eats record 337 chicken wings
- Kobayashi eats record 337 chicken wings
- Kobayashi eats record 337 chicken wings
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Markets rally after forecast-busting US jobs data
- Unemployment rate hits 8.3 pct. after hiring burst
- Unemployment rate hits 8.3 pct. after hiring burst
- Unemployment rate hits 8.3 pct. after hiring burst
- Unemployment rate hits 8.3 pct. after hiring burst
- Unemployment rate hits 8.3 pct. after hiring burst
- Unemployment rate hits 8.3 pct. after hiring burst
- Poland halts copyright law after mass protests
- Poland halts copyright law after mass protests
- Poland halts copyright law after mass protests
- Poland halts copyright law after mass protests
- Poland halts copyright law after mass protests
- Poland halts copyright law after mass protests
- Poland halts copyright law after mass protests
- Poland halts copyright law after mass protests
- Poland halts copyright law after mass protests
- Poland halts copyright law after mass protests
- Poland halts copyright law after mass protests
- Poland halts copyright law after mass protests
- Wrongly deported US teen kept alias in jail calls
- Pakistan coach Khan in favor of replay for umpires
- Rio 2016 delays picking golf course designer
- Terry sits out Man United's visit to Chelsea
- Factory orders up 1.1 percent in December
- Man United fan charged over racism during match
- US service industry growth surges in January
- Polish police search for body of missing baby
- FPG sees January revenues fall year-on-year
- Plushenko announces date for knee surgery
- Belichick brushes aside thoughts of retirement
- Coughlin relishing chance to return to Super Bowl
- Motorola makes Apple pull some iPhones in Germany
- Taipower feeling pressure to raise electricity prices
- Human error involved in trainer plane crash: official
- Leverkusen striker Derdiyok out after cutting foot
- Strong US jobs report sends dollar higher
- Liverpool's Downing cleared after assault arrest
- More US cities consider parades for Iraq War vets
- Turkish jets hit suspected rebel targets
- Key leaves as techncial director of Sauber
- Kidnappers free 2 Americans, Egyptian guide
- Open Sud de France Results
- US charity won't cut breast screening grants
- US: FBI call hacked by “Anonymous”, released on YouTube (video)
- US comedian Roseanne Barr running for president
- Russian gas supplies fall as hundreds die in freezing Europe
- Egypt soccer riot continues, more killing in Cairo
- UN council meeting Saturday to take up a much-negotiated resolution on Syria
- Two American tourists kidnapped in Egypt are released, officials say
- Online illustrator’s newest book focuses on campus life
- Taiwan: 530 pigs slaughtered for fear of hoof-and-mouth disease
- US, European officials say UN nuclear inspectors’ visit to Iran is failed
- Chelsea’s John Terry stripped of England captaincy over racism trial
- Taiwan GIO presents winners of digital publication subsidies
- Cambodian Khmer Rouge prison chief sentenced to life
- Thousands of Russians set to protest against Vladimir Putin despite the freezing temperatures
- Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom’s bail denied in New Zealand
- Apple, Motorola in an extended legal duel over patents in Germany
- Taiwan Air Force investigates AT-3 mid-air collision blamed on human error
- Taiwan to open door wider to Chinese individual tourists: President Ma Ying-jeou
- DPP lawmaker wants to move Taiwan Legislative Yuan out of Taipei
- Hackers claim credit for defacing Boston police website
- Micron Technology CEO Steve Appleton, 51, dies in airplane crash
- Taiwan pig farmers mull protest against US beef policies
- Study says malaria kills 1.2 million people last year, much higher than WHO estimates
- Motorola: nearly 100 Xoom tablet computers on Woot.com weren't wiped
- NASA has confidence in Russia's manned rockets
- Syria activists: more killing in Homs, at least 200 dead due to military clash
- Virulent strain of foot-and-mouth disease found on Taiwan's Kinmen Island
- Foreign labor in Taiwan mostly from Indonesia, foreign spouses from Vietnam
- Micron CEO dies in plane crash
- Tunisia asks to wear black armbands in quarters
- Russia not ready to support UN resolution on Syria
- AP sources: Taliban leader sent letter to Obama
- Titans clash in Mexico's fight over monopolies
- Hackers attack Greek Justice Ministry website
- Hackers take over law enforcement websites
- Official: 2nd teacher pulled from LA school held
- Haiti leader says he won't meddle in Duvalier case
- Pakistani Taliban kill 7 soldiers, abduct 4
- Canadian PM to visit China next week
- Strong jobs report sends traders out of Treasurys
- Police strike hits Brazilian city hard
- Gibson possible witness in discrimination trial
- Europe tries to shield homeless from deep freeze
- Zagreb Indoors Results
- Lacko, Berrer, Youzhny reach semifinals in Zagreb
- Activists say 23 dead in Syria violence
- Official: 2nd teacher pulled from US school, held
- Micron CEO dies in plane crash
- Dips: UN nuke agency pressures Iran
- Hackers intercept FBI, Scotland Yard call
- Cuban dissident blogger says exit visa denied
- Berdych, Simon, Monfils reach Open Sud semis
- Law enforcement websites under attack by hackers
- Mexico activist in Juarez women killings wounded
- Muslims to NY attorney general: Investigate NYPD
- Yani Tseng ready to begin encore to 12-win season
- Mel Gibson may be witness in discrimination trial
- Kidnappers free 2 Americans, Egyptian guide
- Deported Texas teen maintains alias in jail calls
- Eq. Guinea faces cup favorite ICoast in quarters
- Extension denied in Guantanamo Sept. 11 trial
- Diplomats: UN nuclear agency pressures Tehran
- Ex-Stanford exec tells jurors bank's profits faked
- Copper prices jump on improving US jobs market
- Puerto Rico to kill iguanas, export meat
- Galen Rupp manages allergies in try for Olympics
- Spain says US to help in nuclear clean-up
- Abuse victim: church at top must ask forgiveness
- Police: Trinidad principal put heads in toilet
- Couch looking good for fans displaced in Dallas
- Oil prices rise after drop in US hiring expands
- Hacked conversation between FBI, UK police
- US seeks Russia's vote for softer Syria resolution
- Strong jobs report sends Dow to highest since '08
- 5 killed in Egypt clashes over deadly soccer riot
- Dollar turns lower against euro after jobs report
- Snow falls in Rome as Italy is hit by cold snap
- German Football Results
- In Lebanon, a refuge for Syria's wounded
- Hiring surges in January; jobless rate at 8.3 pct.
- Sudan's president warns of possible war with south
- Car blast injures 3 in western Colombia
- Dortmund wins 2-0 to move ahead in Bundesliga
- Chile glacier robbery: 5 tons taken for ice cubes
- German Football Summaries
- AP Vietnam correspondent George Esper dies at 79
- Komen drops plans to cut Planned Parenthood grants
- Men's underwear getting a little extra attention
- Slovakia police fire tear gas at 100 protesters
- Jobs report lifts Dow to highest mark since '08
- Extension denied in Guantanamo Sept. 11 trial
- Island nations want climate change in world court
- Caribbean news briefs
- Micron CEO dies in plane crash
- Official: 2nd teacher from US school arrested
- Prosecutors close Armstrong inquiry, no charges
- Cuba's Raul Castro visits Venezuela's Chavez
- UN council to meet Saturday on Syria
- Violence in Mexico curtailing faith-based missions
- Super matchups everywhere with Pats-Giants
- Air Force to cut 10,000 airmen, shift aircraft
- SEC reaches settlement with former Qwest CFO
- Dortmund wins 2-0 to move ahead in Bundesliga
- UN council meeting Saturday to consider Syria
- Surveillance drone crashes in Somali capital
- Egyptian soccer deaths bring new cycle of violence
- Man charged in socialite-wife's death in hospital
- State bill would ban new ownership of exotic pets
- Colombia rebel undergoes tests at Caracas hospital
- Apple, Motorola in patent struggle in Germany
- HP awards new CEO Whitman with $16.5M pay package
- West Indies switch venue of 3rd test vs. Australia
- Coughlin: More to Giants coach than football
- CEO of chip maker Micron dies in plane crash
- Greek debt talks to stretch into weekend
- Sudan bombs US-funded Bible school, US condemns
- Rangers' Hamilton confirms alcohol relapse
- Armstrong 'gratified' by no charges in doping case
- Diocese closes purchase of Crystal Cathedral
- Son of actor Ryan O'Neal gets 16 months in prison
- Romney heavily favored to win Nevada caucuses
- Syrian activists: 100 dead in govt assault
- Durcan takes over as CEO in wake of Appleton death
- Muslims to attorney general: Investigate NYPD
- Patricia Disney dies in Los Angeles at age 77
- Army orders court-martial in WikiLeaks case
- Syrian activists: 200 dead in govt assault
- Army orders court-martial in WikiLeaks case
- Vina Del Mar Results
- Feds seek offshore wind in Massachusetts area
- Syrian activists: 200 dead in government assault
- Patriots coach shows new side before Super Bowl
- Director, writer, producer Zalman King dead at 70
- Column: No matter what, Armstrong always wins
- Juan Ignacio Chela into semifinals in Chile
- Mexico former ruling party fights drug link report
- Taipei shares open higher
- Charges dropped against soldier in Afghan deaths
- Charges dropped against son of US murder victim
- Argentines Monaco, Chela into semifinals
- 2nd teacher from LA school arrested on sex claim
- Peru frees Chilean arrested outside air base
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- India finds confidence ahead of tri-series
- Pakistan PM to visit Qatar to talk Afghan peace
- Indian cricket team loses long-time sponsor
- State election has big implications for all India
- Mother of killed actress settles suit with Spector
- Iranian leader warns US, Israel against strikes
- Witnesses: Kuwait protesters storm Syrian embassy
- NCKU to set up fastest computing center in Taiwan
- Net fund inflows in January hit nine-month high
- Ashraf: India afraid of losing to Pakistan
- Taiwan shares close up 0.86%
- Pakistan vs England Scores
- Pakistan vs England Scoreboard
- Syrian activists: 200 dead in government assault
- UN: Afghan civilian deaths in war hit 5-year high
- Kickers stumbled into key Super Bowl roles
- England 141 all out vs. Pakistan
- Blues shut out Kings 1-0
- Iran begins naval exercises near Gulf strait
- UN: Afghan civilian deaths in war hit 5-year high
- So Yeon Ryu leads Australian Ladies Masters by 3
- China dominates at Freestyle World Cup
- Indian cricket team loses long-time sponsor
- Ma reveals doors to be opened wider to individual Chinese tourists
- Taiwan shares boosted by U.S. job data; index ends above 7,700 points
- German FM: No military action against Iran
- Japan takes 2-0 lead over Slovenia in Fed Cup
- Iran begins naval exercises near Gulf strait
- Pakistan 30-2 at lunch vs. England
- Jadeja costliest buy in IPL auction
- Panetta says US military not abandoning Europe
- Thousands gather for anti-Putin protest in Moscow
- Rest of TV world idolizing NFL's appeal to viewers
- Russia warns UN vote on Syria will end in scandal
- Taliban denying their leader sent letter to Obama
- Report: Monti says Italy a "safe place"
- Clinton: US, Europe must work to defeat tyrants
- New Zealand Sevens results
- Telefonica extends lead in Ocean Race
- New Zealand wins Wellington Sevens
- UN: Civilian deaths in Afghan war hit record high
- Report: Monti says Italy a "safe place"
- Afghan officials try to open Kabul airport
- Taliban deny their leader sent letter to Obama
- Clinton: US, Europe must do more against tyrants
- Iran begins military exercises in southern Iran
- Report: Gazprom briefly cut supplies to Europe
- Number of foreign nationals in Taiwan hits record high
- Tens of thousands rally against Putin
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Iran begins new military exercises in south
- Protesters force entry to Syrian embassy in London
- Nanya Technology to forge closer business ties with Mircon
- Heavy snow blankets Bosnia, traps people in cars
- Russia: still 2 major issues with Syria resolution
- Death toll in latest Egypt clashes climbs to 8
- Indonesian pilot arrested for alleged drug use
- Lynn, Day take early 2nd-round lead in Qatar
- Lindsey Vonn gets 50th World Cup win
- Women's World Cup Downhill Results
- Pakistan 120-2 at tea vs. England
- Scholars back safety of controlled levels of ractopamine in meat
- First Taiwanese woman honored on Chinese TV program 'Touching China'
- United Daily News: U.S. beef controversy
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Air Force grounds all At-3 trainer planes after crash
- Kinmen foot and mouth pandemic worries local cow farmers
- Merkel unhappy China blocked lawyer from meeting
- Rome struggles with more snow
- Cross-Country World Cup Results
- Palestinians call for PM's fall over taxes
- Jan Hudec powers to victory at Chamonix downhill
- Beijing mayor to make cultural exchange visit to Taiwan
- Kershaw claims maiden World Cup victory
- Consensus to be forged on tax reforms, beef: incoming premier
- Trabelsi: Black armbands 'least' we can do
- Report: 2 more arrested in Italian fixing scandal
- Talk of the Day -- iPad 3 reportedly to debut on March 29
- Fed Cup: Russia 1, Spain 0
- Foreign brokerages cut target prices on MediaTek shares
- Russia: still 2 big problems with Syria resolution
- ANC youth leader gets 2nd chance on suspension
- Fed Cup: Russia leads Spain 1-0 as Sharapova wins
- Overseas Chinese writers discuss skills with Taipei fans
- Immigrant creates job opportunities with online bun store
- Heathrow Airport cancels flights ahead of snow
- Belgian tour operator says package including Taiwan selling well
- Heavy snow traps more people in Eastern Europe
- Body found on sunken ship off Turkey
- Greek public snatches free potatoes
- Bahrain boosts security before unrest anniversary
- Kershaw, Bjoergen claim World Cup victories
- NATO: Missile shield plans proceed, despite Russia
- Czechs take 1-0 lead over Germany in Fed Cup
- A failed province: Cautionary tale for S.Africa
- Pakistan 222-2 at stumps vs. England
- Majority sees reduction in government corruption since 2008: polls
- Police to probe Guyana Cricket Board finances
- NATO: Missile shield plans proceed despite Russia
- UN council to vote on Syria amid new assault
- ARATS vice president to visit Taiwan in mid-February: official
- Yacht industry park in south Taiwan awaiting approval: official
- Russia admits brief cut of gas supplies to Europe
- Lawrie takes lead in Qatar despite penalty
- Clinton presses Ukraine on former PM's legal case
- Hungarian far-right politician and writer dies
- US Army: Brigadier general has died in Afghanistan
- Bosnian authorities declare state of emergency
- 25 people die in Kenya after truck hits minibus
- Antigua man sentenced in yacht captain slaying
- Clinton: US, Europe must do more against tyrants
- Clinton: US, Europe must do more against tyrants
- Clinton: US, Europe must do more against tyrants
- Clinton: US, Europe must do more against tyrants
- Clinton: US, Europe must do more against tyrants
- Clinton: US, Europe must do more against tyrants
- Japanese friend of entertainer Makiyo allegedly beats up cabdriver
- 2 bodies found on sunken ship off Turkey
- 2 bodies found on sunken ship off Turkey
- 2 bodies found on sunken ship off Turkey
- 2 bodies found on sunken ship off Turkey
- 2 bodies found on sunken ship off Turkey
- 2 bodies found on sunken ship off Turkey
- Incoming Cabinet member advocates greater government support for ICT
- UN council to vote on Syria amid new assault
- UN council to vote on Syria amid new assault
- UN council to vote on Syria amid new assault
- UN council to vote on Syria amid new assault
- UN council to vote on Syria amid new assault
- UN council to vote on Syria amid new assault
- Hackers apparently hit Swedish government site
- Hackers apparently hit Swedish government site
- Hackers apparently hit Swedish government site
- Hackers apparently hit Swedish government site
- Hackers apparently hit Swedish government site
- Hackers apparently hit Swedish government site
- Hackers apparently hit Swedish government site
- Hackers apparently hit Swedish government site
- Hackers apparently hit Swedish government site
- Hackers apparently hit Swedish government site
- Hackers apparently hit Swedish government site
- Hackers apparently hit Swedish government site
- Syrian activists: 200 dead in government assault
- Syrian activists: 200 dead in government assault
- Syrian activists: 200 dead in government assault
- Syrian activists: 200 dead in government assault
- Syrian activists: 200 dead in government assault
- Syrian activists: 200 dead in government assault
- Monti: must find harmonious solution to crisis
- Monti: must find harmonious solution to crisis
- Monti: must find harmonious solution to crisis
- Monti: must find harmonious solution to crisis
- Monti: must find harmonious solution to crisis
- Monti: must find harmonious solution to crisis
- Protesters attack 5 Syrian embassies
- Protesters attack 5 Syrian embassies
- Protesters attack 5 Syrian embassies
- Protesters attack 5 Syrian embassies
- Protesters attack 5 Syrian embassies
- Protesters attack 5 Syrian embassies
- Younis eyes extending Pakistan career
- Younis eyes extending Pakistan career
- Younis eyes extending Pakistan career
- Younis eyes extending Pakistan career
- Younis eyes extending Pakistan career
- Younis eyes extending Pakistan career
- Younis eyes extending Pakistan career
- Fed Cup: Russia leads Spain 2-0 after 1st day
- Fed Cup: Russia leads Spain 2-0 after 1st day
- Fed Cup: Russia leads Spain 2-0 after 1st day
- Fed Cup: Russia leads Spain 2-0 after 1st day
- Fed Cup: Russia leads Spain 2-0 after 1st day
- Fed Cup: Russia leads Spain 2-0 after 1st day
- Fed Cup: Russia leads Spain 2-0 after 1st day
- Sudan denies bombing civilians in south
- Sudan denies bombing civilians in south
- Sudan denies bombing civilians in south
- Sudan denies bombing civilians in south
- Sudan denies bombing civilians in south
- Sudan denies bombing civilians in south
- Van Persie scores hat trick in 7-1 win over Rovers
- Van Persie scores hat trick in 7-1 win over Rovers
- Van Persie scores hat trick in 7-1 win over Rovers
- Van Persie scores hat trick in 7-1 win over Rovers
- Van Persie scores hat trick in 7-1 win over Rovers
- Van Persie scores hat trick in 7-1 win over Rovers
- Van Persie scores hat trick in 7-1 win over Rovers
- Indiana election chief found guilty of voter fraud
- Indiana election chief found guilty of voter fraud
- Indiana election chief found guilty of voter fraud
- Indiana election chief found guilty of voter fraud
- Indiana election chief found guilty of voter fraud
- Indiana election chief found guilty of voter fraud
- Taiwanese, Japanese publishers discuss e-book market
- Huge sky lantern takes off with president's wish in Pingxi
- Peiffer, Neuner win biathlon World Cup races
- Peiffer, Neuner win biathlon World Cup races
- Peiffer, Neuner win biathlon World Cup races
- Peiffer, Neuner win biathlon World Cup races
- Peiffer, Neuner win biathlon World Cup races
- Peiffer, Neuner win biathlon World Cup races
- Peiffer, Neuner win biathlon World Cup races
- UK riot police hold back anti-Syria protesters
- UK riot police hold back anti-Syria protesters
- UK riot police hold back anti-Syria protesters
- UK riot police hold back anti-Syria protesters
- UK riot police hold back anti-Syria protesters
- UK riot police hold back anti-Syria protesters
- Fed Cup: Serbia 1, Belgium 0
- Fed Cup: Serbia 1, Belgium 0
- Fed Cup: Serbia 1, Belgium 0
- Fed Cup: Serbia 1, Belgium 0
- Fed Cup: Serbia 1, Belgium 0
- Fed Cup: Serbia 1, Belgium 0
- Fed Cup: Serbia 1, Belgium 0
- Younis eyes extending Pakistan career
- Younis eyes extending Pakistan career
- Younis eyes extending Pakistan career
- Younis eyes extending Pakistan career
- Younis eyes extending Pakistan career
- Younis eyes extending Pakistan career
- Younis eyes extending Pakistan career
- Van Persie scores hat trick in 7-1 win over Rovers
- Van Persie scores hat trick in 7-1 win over Rovers
- Van Persie scores hat trick in 7-1 win over Rovers
- Van Persie scores hat trick in 7-1 win over Rovers
- Van Persie scores hat trick in 7-1 win over Rovers
- Van Persie scores hat trick in 7-1 win over Rovers
- Van Persie scores hat trick in 7-1 win over Rovers
- Pakistan 222-2 at stumps vs. England
- Pakistan 222-2 at stumps vs. England
- Pakistan 222-2 at stumps vs. England
- Pakistan 222-2 at stumps vs. England
- Pakistan 222-2 at stumps vs. England
- Pakistan 222-2 at stumps vs. England
- Pakistan 222-2 at stumps vs. England
- Peiffer, Neuner win biathlon World Cup races
- Peiffer, Neuner win biathlon World Cup races
- Peiffer, Neuner win biathlon World Cup races
- Peiffer, Neuner win biathlon World Cup races
- Peiffer, Neuner win biathlon World Cup races
- Peiffer, Neuner win biathlon World Cup races
- Peiffer, Neuner win biathlon World Cup races
- Suspended SAfrican youth leader gets 2nd chance
- Suspended SAfrican youth leader gets 2nd chance
- Suspended SAfrican youth leader gets 2nd chance
- Suspended SAfrican youth leader gets 2nd chance
- Suspended SAfrican youth leader gets 2nd chance
- Suspended SAfrican youth leader gets 2nd chance
- Fed Cup: Italy 1, Ukraine 0
- Fed Cup: Italy 1, Ukraine 0
- Fed Cup: Italy 1, Ukraine 0
- Fed Cup: Italy 1, Ukraine 0
- Fed Cup: Italy 1, Ukraine 0
- Fed Cup: Italy 1, Ukraine 0
- Fed Cup: Italy 1, Ukraine 0
- Serbia takes 1-0 lead over Belgium in Fed Cup
- Serbia takes 1-0 lead over Belgium in Fed Cup
- Serbia takes 1-0 lead over Belgium in Fed Cup
- Serbia takes 1-0 lead over Belgium in Fed Cup
- Serbia takes 1-0 lead over Belgium in Fed Cup
- Serbia takes 1-0 lead over Belgium in Fed Cup
- Serbia takes 1-0 lead over Belgium in Fed Cup
- Report: 2 drown during Jamaica school field trip
- UN council to vote on Syria amid new assault
- UN council to vote on Syria amid new assault
- UN council to vote on Syria amid new assault
- UN council to vote on Syria amid new assault
- UN council to vote on Syria amid new assault
- UN council to vote on Syria amid new assault
- France beats Italy 30-12 in Six Nations
- Monti warns against stoking prejudices in crisis
- Gay candidate faces tough battle in Finland vote
- UN council to vote on Syria amid new assault
- CAS to open hearing office in Abu Dhabi
- Argentines seek peaceful resolution in Falklands
- Spain's Socialists elect Rubalcaba leader
- Greece: Debt talks must be done by late Sunday
- Murders spike during police strike in Brazil
- Schalke, Moenchengladbach held in Bundesliga
- Heavy snow traps many people in Bosnia
- Argentines seek peaceful resolution in Falklands
- Argentines seek peaceful resolution in Falklands
- Argentines seek peaceful resolution in Falklands
- Argentines seek peaceful resolution in Falklands
- Argentines seek peaceful resolution in Falklands
- Argentines seek peaceful resolution in Falklands
- Iranian opposition meets in Sweden
- Iranian opposition meets in Sweden
- Iranian opposition meets in Sweden
- Iranian opposition meets in Sweden
- Iranian opposition meets in Sweden
- Iranian opposition meets in Sweden
- Tens of thousands rally against Putin's rule
- Tens of thousands rally against Putin's rule
- Tens of thousands rally against Putin's rule
- Tens of thousands rally against Putin's rule
- Tens of thousands rally against Putin's rule
- Tens of thousands rally against Putin's rule
- France beats Italy 30-12 in Six Nations
- France beats Italy 30-12 in Six Nations
- France beats Italy 30-12 in Six Nations
- France beats Italy 30-12 in Six Nations
- France beats Italy 30-12 in Six Nations
- France beats Italy 30-12 in Six Nations
- France beats Italy 30-12 in Six Nations
- French Football Results
- French Football Results
- French Football Results
- French Football Results
- French Football Results
- French Football Results
- French Football Results
- Fed Cup: Czech Republic 2, Germany 0
- Fed Cup: Czech Republic 2, Germany 0
- Fed Cup: Czech Republic 2, Germany 0
- Fed Cup: Czech Republic 2, Germany 0
- Fed Cup: Czech Republic 2, Germany 0
- Fed Cup: Czech Republic 2, Germany 0
- Fed Cup: Czech Republic 2, Germany 0
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief whip opposes Marshall Plan for Greece
- Greece entries final stage for second bailout but at stake
- Russia and China veto UN Security Council resolution on Syria again
- Pro- and anti- Putin rallies draw tens of thousands in Russia despite subzero weather
- Cabdriver beating case sparks public anger in Taiwan
- Europe cripples by snow storm as death toll rises in Ukraine
- Six Syrian embassies in Europe, Middle East, Australia attacked by angry protesters
- 3,021 Afghan civilians killed in 2011: UN report
- Taiwan customs seize 440kg of drugs worth over $500 million
- US: Romney wins Nevada’s caucuses, increasing lead in Republican nomination
- Venezuela President Hugo Chávez backs Argentina on Falklands dispute
- Former Cuban President Fidel Castro presents his memoirs
- 3 more Tibetans self-immolate in protest over Chinese rule: report
- Super Bowl with online streams and apps for the first time
- Valenciennes beats Dijon 2-1 in French league
- Czechs take 2-0 lead over Germany in Fed Cup
- Fidel Castro presents 2-volume memoir
- Russia, China veto UN resolution on Syria
- Wolves rally to beat 10-man QPR 2-1
- Norwich ends Bolton revival with 2-0 win
- Fed Cup: Italy 1, Ukraine 1
- Van Persie sparks Arsenal's return to form
- Monti warns against stoking prejudices in crisis
- English Football Results
- 5 norteno musicians, 4 others killed in Mexico
- Obama calls on UN to back Syria resolution
- Swansea beats West Brom 2-1 in EPL
- Wigan, Everton battle to 1-1 draw
- Arsenal may try to extend Henry's loan from MLS
- Forest announces death of owner Nigel Doughty
- Schiavone loss draws Ukraine level 1-1 with Italy
- Activists: Syrian Homs assault kills more than 200
- Fed Cup: Belgium 1, Serbia 1
- Fed Cup Results
- Ticket sales for NFL's Wembley game suspended
- Schalke, Moenchengladbach held in Bundesliga
- Spain's Socialists elect Rubalcaba leader
- Open Sud de France Results
- US tourist dies while diving in Cayman Islands
- Scottish Football Results
- African Cup of Nations Results
- Zambia through to semifinals at African Cup
- Serbia and Belgium tied 1-1 in Fed Cup
- Text of proposed UN resolution on Syria
- Celtic cruises into Scottish Cup quarters
- A look at Nevada, home of the Feb. 4 caucus
- Monfils to face Berdych in Open Sud final
- Nevada caucuses offer rare say in nomination
- Death toll in latest Egypt clashes climbs to 12
- Sunderland maintains form with 1-0 win at Stoke
- Youzhny reaches Zagreb Indoors final
- Rome struggles with more snow
- Chavez celebrates 20th anniversary of coup attempt
- 'Twilight' star Kellan Lutz defends Gisele
- Police clear tents from Occupy site in Washington
- England beats Scotland 13-6 in 6 Nations
- England opens 6 Nations with 13-6 win at Scotland
- Ailing Azarenka won't face US in Fed Cup
- Spanish Football Results
- Iran launches new military exercises
- Czechs, Russia lead 2-0 in Fed Cup
- Greek Football Results
- Manchester City cruise to 3-0 win over Fulham
- City beats Fulham to keep United at arm's length
- Prosecutors won't seek death for microwave killing
- African Cup favorite ICoast through to semifinals
- Drogba overcomes penalty miss to inspire ICoast
- Bobsleigh World Cup Results
- Kovalchuk fights to protect teammate in Devils win
- Greek debt talks slowed on labor deal
- LA school reeling from arrest of 2nd teacher
- Utah State's Smith leads North in All-Star Classic
- Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP award
- Report says 3 set themselves on fire in China
- CONMEBOL gets tough over government interference
- Report says 3 set themselves on fire in China
- Dominican migrant boat overturns; at least 10 dead
- Venezuela's Chavez hosts allies at ALBA bloc talks
- Tri-series: India wins toss, elects to field
- Romney rolls to easy win in Nevada caucuses
- CONMEBOL gets tough over government interference
- Cruise passengers, crew struck by norovirus
- Romney declares victory in Nevada
- Malaysia bans coach, 18 players for match-fixing
- Day before SB46, web page proclaims Giants winners
- 11 injured in massive crowd for band LMFAO
- Chavez: Iran sanctions hurt joint auto venture
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Parker's 42 powers Spurs past NBA-best Thunder
- St. Louis gets hat trick as Lightning top Panthers
- Mob ransacks Syrian embassy in Australia
- Russia, China veto UN resolution on Syria
- AP Interview: US women call Egypt captors 'kind'
- Bush's `evil' trio holds sway over US decade later
- Afghan officials: US soldier shoots Afghan guard
- For Facebook 'Hacker Way' is way of life
- Philippine extremist planning attacks when killed
- Chavez Jr. retain belt against Rubio
- In California, questions amid a sense of betrayal
- Afghan police: US soldier shoots Afghan guard
- Europe's debt crisis to have mixed impact on Taiwan's exports: analyst
- Attackers blow up gas pipeline in Egypt's Sinai
- Finland votes in Sunday presidential runoff
- Saudi women push challenge to driving ban
- Boeljon wins Australian Ladies Masters by 1 shot
- Protesters attack 7 Syrian embassies around world
- Large bomb explodes in southern Afghan city
- Ex-MLB pitcher Penny signs with Softbank Hawks
- Pakistan vs England Scores
- Pakistan 295-3 at lunch against England
- Pakistan vs. England Scoreboard
- Visa fingerprinting plan to begin in March: foreign ministry
- Philippine extremist planning attacks when killed
- Bomb explodes in southern Afghan city, 6 killed
- Brisbane beats leader Central Coast in A-League
- Palestinians: Home sprayed with 'Death to Arabs'
- Taiwan to be included in U.S. visa waiver plan in months: KMT envoy
- Japan advances to playoffs at Fed Cup
- Yemen's Karman slams Russia, China over Syria vote
- Car bomb kills 7 people in southern Afghan city
- China looks at Libya post-war reconstruction
- Barclays Capital warns notebook shipment target too high for 2012
- Australia scores 216-5 in rain-reduced innings
- Venice rebels against cruise ship intrusions
- Japanese friend of local actress prevented from leaving Taiwan
- HRW calls for Palestinian residency rights
- Century-old sailing boat to return to Taiwan
- U.S. fantasy writer talks about Chinese influence in his work
- China Times: Watch out for sanctions against Iran
- US, Australian filmmakers die in helicopter crash
- Finland votes in Sunday presidential runoff
- Thumbnail sketches of Finnish candidates
- Nearly 70% of office workers covet game industry jobs: poll
- Cellphone market slows amid soft demand for feature phones
- Luxury home owners in Taipei to start paying higher taxes this year
- Taiwan, China publishing industries expect further exchanges
- Norwegian royals evacuated from plane in Denmark
- Roadside bomb attack kills soldier in Pakistan
- Top Hamas member leaves Syria because of uprising
- Pakistan vs. England Scores
- Restructuring of government personnel unit to take effect Monday
- Snow traps thousands in Bosnian villages
- Pakistan 350-8 at lunch against England
- Israeli prospector says natural gas found offshore
- HRW calls for Palestinian residency rights
- Egypt: Police fire gas over Cairo's Tahrir Square
- Baumann takes lead in WCup super-combined race
- Australia wins ODI opener by 65 runs
- Australia wins series-opening match by 65 runs
- Pakistan 350-8 at tea against England
- Fed Cup: Russia leads Spain 2-1
- Talks on Greek bailout hang in the balance
- Tri-series: India vs Australia ODI scoreboard
- Egypt: can't influence democracy groups probe
- Moscow support for Assad well-calculated
- Contador racing on eve of CAS verdict
- Queen prepares to mark 60 years on throne
- Talk of the Day -- 'Steve Jobs' ad blasted as disrespectful
- Women's World Cup Super-G Results
- Czechs take 3-0 lead over Germany in Fed Cup
- Men's World Cup Super-Combined Results
- Syrian opposition appeals for international help
- Fed Cup: Czech Republic 0, Germany 3
- Chief army defector promises fight to free Syria
- Queen prepares to mark 60 yrs on throne
- 1 dead as Greek city is flooded after heavy rain
- American Mancuso wins super-G
- Sporting Gijon draws 1-1 at home with Osasuna
- Pakistan sets England 324 for victory
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Snow traps thousands in Bosnian villages
- Talks on Greek bailout hang in the balance
- Zambia 'stays awake' against Sudan to reach semis
- Swiss banks to outline steps in US tax evasion row
- Italian Football Results
- Clinton calls for friends of Syria to unite
- Paul Lawrie wins Qatar Masters
- Morocco arrests 3 accused of plotting attacks
- Iran vows to hit any country that stages attack
- Kuwait PM resigns after opposition election surge
- Russia's unlikely protest song rocks rally
- Cross-Country World Cup Results
- Unions slam MOE plan to hire hourly paid teachers
- New Cabinet to be sworn in Monday
- Genoa beats 10-man Lazio 3-2 in Serie A
- Co-host Eq. Guinea's dream African Cup run ends
- Analysis: Pragmatism trumps democracy in Congo
- Wozniacki must be 'more aggressive', says ex-coach
- Teams welcome end of Armstrong probe
- Egypt's ruling generals face mounting pressure
- Fed Cup: Belgium 2, Serbia 1
- Clinton urges Bulgaria to be energy independent
- Ma expected to commend Liao at changeover ceremony
- No more Naptown: Super Bowl boosts Indy's image
- Coastal Amis students visit mountain Tsou tribe
- Chief army defector promises fight to free Syria
- Ski Jump World Cup Results
- Egypt sends 43 NGO workers to trial over funds
- Fed Cup: Czech Republic 3, Germany 1
- Romed Baumann wins WCup super-combined race
- Management college dean named as deputy finance minister
- Johansson, Washington get German acting awards
- Iran vows to hit any country that stages attack
- Palestinian rivals hold unity talks in Qatar
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Boonen wins opening stage of Tour of Qatar
- Boonen wins opening stage of Tour of Qatar
- Boonen wins opening stage of Tour of Qatar
- Boonen wins opening stage of Tour of Qatar
- Boonen wins opening stage of Tour of Qatar
- Boonen wins opening stage of Tour of Qatar
- Boonen wins opening stage of Tour of Qatar
- France keeps same squad for match vs. Ireland
- France keeps same squad for match vs. Ireland
- France keeps same squad for match vs. Ireland
- France keeps same squad for match vs. Ireland
- France keeps same squad for match vs. Ireland
- France keeps same squad for match vs. Ireland
- France keeps same squad for match vs. Ireland
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- Romed Baumann wins WCup super-combined race
- Romed Baumann wins WCup super-combined race
- Romed Baumann wins WCup super-combined race
- Romed Baumann wins WCup super-combined race
- Romed Baumann wins WCup super-combined race
- Romed Baumann wins WCup super-combined race
- Romed Baumann wins WCup super-combined race
- Paul Lawrie wins Qatar Masters
- Paul Lawrie wins Qatar Masters
- Paul Lawrie wins Qatar Masters
- Paul Lawrie wins Qatar Masters
- Paul Lawrie wins Qatar Masters
- Paul Lawrie wins Qatar Masters
- Paul Lawrie wins Qatar Masters
- Cisse debut goal clinches Newcastle win over Villa
- Cisse debut goal clinches Newcastle win over Villa
- Cisse debut goal clinches Newcastle win over Villa
- Cisse debut goal clinches Newcastle win over Villa
- Cisse debut goal clinches Newcastle win over Villa
- Cisse debut goal clinches Newcastle win over Villa
- Cisse debut goal clinches Newcastle win over Villa
- Report: 78 killed in police strike in Brazil state
- Berdych wins Open Sud de France
- Fed Cup: Russia 3, Spain 2
- Belgium, Serbia level at 2-2 in Fed Cup
- Boonen wins opening stage of Tour of Qatar
- Zagreb Indoors Results
- Finland elects a new president
- Police: 11 arrested at Occupy DC site
- Two Sunday games postponed because of cold snap
- Italian Leading Scorers
- Juve and Milan each draw; Ibrahimovic faces ban
- Werder Bremen draws 2-2 at Freiburg in Bundesliga
- Samsung dominates as Sony and Panasonic loose more
- Beef import issue linked to TIFA talks
- US to work around outside UN after resolution on Syria vetoed: Clinton
- Greek PM Lucas Papademos obtains three political party leaders supports on measures for international rescue package
- Veto U.N. resolution on Syria Rice: blood on hands of China, Russia
- Protesters attack 7 Syrian embassies around world
- Taiwan, China publishing industries expect further exchanges
- Japanese friend of local actress prevented from leaving Taiwan
- Europe's debt crisis to have mixed impact on Taiwan's exports: analyst
- Luxury home owners in Taipei to start paying higher taxes this year
- Barclays Capital warns notebook shipment target too high for 2012
- Visa fingerprinting plan to begin in March: foreign ministry
- Nearly 70% of office workers covet game industry jobs: poll
- Orioles' Taiwanese starter called best investment: LA Times
- Death toll in latest Egypt clashes climbs to 12
- Romney rolls to easy win in Nevada caucuses
- Report says 3 set themselves on fire in China
- 573 deaths certified as nuclear crisis-related in Japan
- Deadly cold snap wreaks havoc in Europe, killing over 300
- Former White House intern reveals 18-month affair with late US president JF Kennedy
- Tunisia, Yemen's Karman: cut ties with Syria
- China’s economy may face ‘rough’ landing, Singapore’s Lee says
- Greek debt talks slowed on labor deal
- Foreclosure accord said to ensure same terms for all 50 states
- Trade gap probably widened as imports grew: U.S. economy
- GM says most of its U.S. dealers agree to upgrades
- Asian currencies rise on fund inflows, manufacturing expansion
- In Tsunami aftermath, ‘Road to the Future’ unsettles a village
- Philippine Ex-President Joseph Estrada may run for Manila mayor
- The yin and the yang of corporate innovation
- UK: Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 60-year reign
- CEO of chip maker Micron dies in plane crash
- Russia: Sort of, but not really
- The great man's wife
- Mitt’s muffled soul
- After recess, change the world
- Romney heavily favored to win Nevada caucuses
- Soul Train fans bop on Broadway
- 'Twilight' star Kellan Lutz defends Gisele
- Celebs suit up for DirecTV Beach Bowl
- 11 injured in massive crowd for band LMFAO
- Savings bond gift matures into mother/daughter battle
- Psychologists debate social media role in suicide interventions
- U.S. museum finds recording of Otto von Bismarck
- With soup, nothing goes to waste
- City beats Fulham to keep United at arm's length
- Monfils to face Berdych in Open Sud final
- Real Madrid edges Getafe 1-0 in Spain
- Lawrie takes lead in Qatar despite penalty
- 3,000 Australians evacuated as flood rises in Queensland, 1 died
- Lacko reaches first career final in Zagreb Indoors
- New York Giants beat New England Patriots 21-17 for 4th Super Bowl win
- Sauli Niinistoe won Finnish presidential run-off election
- China bans airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- Pig farmers mull protest against U.S. beef policies
- Syrian activists: 200 dead in government assault
- Tens of thousands rally against Putin
- GIO presents winners of digital publication subsidies
- US and Israel divided on solving Iran nuke issue ― by diplomacy or force?
- Taiwan shares boosted by U.S. job data; index ends above 7,700 points
- DPP lawmaker wants to move Legislative Yuan out of Taipei
- Virulent strain of foot-and-mouth disease found on Kinmen
- AT-3 crash investigation to take at least 10 days: Air Force
- Lung Ying-tai takes charge of CCA
- Sprawling Shida Night Market meets resistance from neighbors
- NCKU to set up fastest computing center in Taiwan
- Net fund inflows in January hit nine-month high
- FBI admits hacker group's eavesdropping
- Mexico PAN selected Josefina Vazquez Mota as next Mexican presidency
- Canadian PM to visit China next week
- Iranian leader warns U.S., Israel against strikes
- As Europe shivers, Russian gas supply is a point of dispute
- Komen’s attack on Planned Parenthood is absolutely political
- Obama’s tax code gambit
- Keystone kerfuffle won’t stop North America’s energy boom
- US universities increase slots for high-paying Chinese students
- Komen Foundation acts poorly in defunding Planned Parenthood
- College costs too much
- The politics of absolutely everything
- Russian PM Vladimir Putin to abstain from presidential election debates on TV
- A retreat for the rich and powerful is opening to the world
- An unlikely sleuth tried to tell Fannie Mae to shape up
- IPO euphoria, without much memory
- The advantages and risks of Gingrich's tax strategy
- In winter’s chill, vegetable risotto adapts
- Fresh from a fisherman’s small boat, a stew
- ‘Final Fantasy XIII-2’: Time to reflect on the golden days
- Keith Urban makes return from vocal surgery
- Popular character actor Ben Gazzara dies in NY
- Woman is put out with man who won't fix what's broken
- Enjoy authentic Italian delicacies presented by Ziga Zaga
- IMF: China’s economic expansion to shorten once Europe’s debt crisis worsens
- When counseling and faith collide
- By letting patients talk, doctors hear more critical information
- HealthTap offers advice for you and points for doctors
- 1982 Hama massacre looms over Syria revolt
- A Wyoming Indian reservation in crime’s deadly grip
- New Zealand wins Wellington Sevens
- Telefonica extends lead in Ocean Race
- Rest of TV world idolizing NFL’s appeal to viewers
- Heat rout the streaking 76ers on the road
- Ducks lose to Blue Jackets in overtime, 3-2
- Lakers avoid stumble at start of trip with 93-89 win over Nuggets
- Former Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega suffered stroke in hospital
- Hundreds of thousands celebrate Lantern Festival around Taiwan
- Romanian PM Emil Boc stepped down amid austerity protests and political pressure
- 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Philippines, at least 7 killed
- Blatter wants to reinstate Egypt football leaders
- Underwood wishes Pats luck after being cut
- No. 2 Greek party opposes austerity demands
- Man Utd fights back to draw 3-3 at Chelsea
- Wales beats Ireland 23-21 in Six Nations
- 'Chronicle' edges Radcliffe's 'Woman' with $22M
- Cologne wins, Bremen draws again in Bundesliga
- Mali beats Gabon on penalties to make semifinals
- After UN veto, US floats coalition on Syria
- US pastor apologizes to Jewish group for ceremony
- Russian Winter Results
- Egypt to try 19 Americans in case straining ties
- Syria beats Japan, Uzbekistan downs Australia
- IMF official in Romania rejects criticism
- Conservative wins Finland presidential vote
- 16 dead, 11 rescued after migrant boat capsizes
- Villarreal beats Sevilla 2-1 in Spanish league
- Greek crisis talks for debt deal pushed to Monday
- Head of Mideast investment bank banned from travel
- United draws 3-3 at Chelsea, 2 points behind City
- Hopes of Dutch ice skating marathon grow
- Olympiakos beats PAOK 2-0 to close in on lead
- Fed Cup: Serena Williams leads US past Belarus
- NYC protest gets heated when Yemen leader is seen
- Ex-Panama dictator Noriega suffers possible stroke
- Capello opposes Terry losing England captaincy
- Undersea documentarian Mike deGruy dies in crash
- Fed Cup: Italy 3, Ukraine 2
- ALBA countries to pool funds in joint bank
- Capello opposed Terry losing England captaincy
- Italy beats Ukraine with doubles point in Fed Cup
- Gunmen publish Yemen president's photo by force
- Goalkeeper blunder gifts Ghana place in semifinals
- Obama: US, Israel will work against Iran nukes
- Ship with stomach virus outbreak sets sail
- Zimbawe to bowl in 2nd ODI vs. New Zealand
- French Football Results
- Ex-Panama dictator Noriega suffers possible stroke
- Marseille draws 2-2 with Lyon in French league
- ALBA countries to pool funds in joint bank
- Obama will watch Super Bowl, wishes Bears playing
- Cannon says he is completely healthy after illness
- Obama says he deserves re-election, job's not done
- Eni CEO: Gas supply might be critical soon
- Marseille draws 2-2 with Lyon in French league
- Obama: US, Israel will work against Iran nukes
- 16 dead, 11 rescued after migrant boat capsizes
- Blast kills husband of missing Utah woman, 2 boys
- Capello says Terry should still be England captain
- End to Armstrong probe gets welcome in Qatar
- English Football Summaries
- 17 dead, 13 rescued after migrant boat capsizes
- Just a bluff? Fears grow of Israeli attack on Iran
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Obama: Israel has not decided on attacking Iran
- Ghana, Mali scrape through to African Cup semis
- US routs Belarus 5-0 to advance to Fed Cup playoff
- Kyle Stanley rallies to win Phoenix Open
- Abbas proposed as PM in interim unity government
- Super Bowl ads battle for championship
- Gronkowski, Ochocinco, Bradshaw Super Bowl actives
- Band starstruck during Super Bowl weekend
- Super Bowl starts as Patriots kick off to Giants
- Virus strikes cruise ship out of New Orleans
- Blast kills husband of missing Utah woman, 2 boys
- Vina Del Mar Results
- Monday, February 13
- Monaco defeats Berlocq in Vina del Mar final
- UK lawmakers: Most radicalism linked to Internet
- Eli, Peyton jerseys plentiful at Super Bowl
- Aussie PM says she will lead government to victory
- Lenny Kravitz has personal ties to NFL legends
- Giants lead Patriots 9-0 after 1st quarter of SB
- From relief to despair: Varying views of jobs data
- Giants lose TE Beckum with torn ACL in 2nd quarter
- Brown U. student uncovers lost Malcolm X speech
- Panama police, indigenous clash over blockade
- Neymar scores 100th career goal in Brazil
- Mexican Football Results
- Santos Laguna stays on top in Mexico
- Aussie PM says she will lead government to victory
- Former Panamanian dictator Noriega hospitalized
- Patriots lead 10-9 at halftime in Super Bowl
- Halftime: Patriots lead Giants 10-9 in Super Bowl
- Republican race turns to 3 upcoming contests
- Queen celebrates 60 years on throne
- Ford asks GM to pull Super Bowl ad
- Filipino villagers may have helped kill terrorist
- Brady sets Super Bowl mark: 16 completions in row
- Patriots lead 17-15 after 3 quarters in Super Bowl
- New Zealand vs. Zimbabwe scores
- New Zealand, Zimbabwe scoreboard
- New Zealand makes 272-6 in 2nd ODI vs. Zimbabwe
- Patriots lead Giants 17-15 after 3rd quarter of SB
- Hoekstra Super Bowl ad raises sensitivity question
- Candidate TV ad raises sensitivity question
- Island nation of Vanuatu jolted by several quakes
- Taiwan shares open marginally higher
- TEs Ballard, Beckum hurt for Giants in Super Bowl
- Madonna headlines Super Bowl halftime show
- Madonna headlines Super Bowl halftime show
- Giants take advantage of Patriots' gamble for TD
- Pats fans disappointed by loss reminiscent of 2008
- M.I.A. flips bird during Super Bowl halftime show
- Patriots can't win biggest game for Kraft
- Eli Manning wins 2nd Super Bowl MVP award
- Giants beat Patriots 21-17 to win the Super Bowl
- Indonesia's new barrier to deter train roof riders
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Garnett carries Celtics to 4th straight win
- Fire kills husband of missing US woman, 2 boys
- 6.8 quake shakes Philippines; no casualty reports
- Indonesia to hit train roof riders with nasty goop
- Thomas' apolitical return: Bruins top Caps 4-1
- Police disperse post-Super Bowl crowds at UMass
- President swears in new Cabinet
- Myanmar panel says Suu Kyi can run for Parliament
- NYC fans cheer, dance as Giants defeat Patriots
- 6.8 earthquake shakes central Philippines; 1 dead
- Missed chances cost Patriots in Super Bowl
- Indonesian firm buys full stake in Brisbane Roar
- Super disappointment for Super Bowl Patriots fans
- China bars its airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- Hilfenhaus to replace injured Lee for ODI series
- Oil near $97 amid signs US economy improving
- As usual, a Manning wins with late drive in Indy
- Asian stocks rise after US unemployment falls
- Super Bowl Records
- 14 arrested at UMass-Amherst after Super Bowl
- Philadelphia celebrates Dickens' 200th birthday
- UK Supreme Court to take up tweeting
- Factory collapse in Pakistan kills 1, traps 40
- 6.8 earthquake shakes central Philippines; 1 dead
- Patriots' loss is Super disappointment for fans
- New Zealand beats Zimbabwe by 141 runs in 2nd ODI
- Feeders of protected monkeys to face heavier fines
- India's Yuvraj Singh being treated for cancer
- Too many kids breathe others' smoke in cars: CDC
- Visiting Norwegian writer calls Oslo 'good place' for crime stories
- Report: Simpson dolls join Barbie on Iran ban list
- Factory collapse in Pakistan kills 2, traps dozens
- Mexico party picks woman as presidential candidate
- 6.8 quake in Philippines kills 5, buries homes
- Activists: Syrian troops pound Homs neighborhoods
- Taiwan shares close down 0.68%
- IMF warns Europe downturn could cut China growth
- Report: Simpson dolls join Barbie on Iran ban list
- China stresses need to keep Tibet stable
- Taiwan's new task forces to tackle Euro debt crisis, beef row
- China defends its veto of UN measure on Syria
- IMF warns Europe downturn could cut China growth
- Oil near $97 as traders eye Greek debt talks
- England 89-2 at lunch of day 4 vs England
- Despite ceremony, NY fort's skeletons not buried
- Swiss bank Julius Baer cautious about US tax probe
- Patriots RB Woodhead plays big in Super Bowl
- Intense Greek talks for debt deal continue
- China stresses need to keep Tibet stable
- World stocks mixed amid Greek debt fears
- Hamas: `Breakthrough' in Palestinian talks
- Taiwan's new task forces to tackle Euro debt crisis, beef row (update)
- 4 ways to handle leanness enhancing drug issue: health officials
- Lin Join-sane takes over as KMT secretary-general
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Romanian PM announces gov't resignation
- US Marine sergeant accused of hazing goes to trial
- Giants beat Patriots 21-17 to win the Super Bowl
- MOEA issues first newsletter
- Egypt's EFG says chairman banned from travel
- Taiwan smartphone maker HTC 4Q profits fall 26 pct
- Contador faces CAS decision in Tour doping case
- 6.8 quake in Philippines kills 13, buries homes
- Taipei policeman punished for letting tourists handle weapon
- Argentina defeats Britain 1-0 in final
- Abbas to head Palestinian unity government
- Greece debt level spikes, but Italy's dips
- A look at debt levels in the 17-nation eurozone
- Norway mass killer faces last hearing before trial
- Taichung named one of world's seven most intelligent communities
- Rescuers dig to reach trapped in Philippines quake
- Arctic wave saves Czech ice wine production
- Activists: Syrian forces bombard restive city
- Paris hosts German Cabinet as Greece teeters again
- 10-year-old girl stabbed outside school in Sweden
- Zimbabwe general's death shrouded in suspicion
- Intense Greek talks for debt deal continue
- Syrian state media says gunmen kill 3 soldiers
- Dam bursts in Bulgaria, floods village and kills 3
- Column: Brady will get another chance at legacy
- 9 more die in Poland in Europe cold snap
- No timetable for utility price hikes: economics minister
- Local vaccine manufacturer to be listed
- Pakistan vs England Scores
- Swiss bank Julius Baer expects fine in US tax case
- Vietnam gives condolences for AP war correspondent
- England 173-6 at tea in 3rd test vs. Pakistan
- Dutch hopes grow for natural ice skating marathon
- Chevron rig burns off Nigeria as damage hits shore
- Pakistan vs. England Scoreboard
- Markets wary as Greek talks drag
- New premier vows economic transformation
- HTC reports 25% drop in Q4 revenue
- Windfall tax not in the cards: new finance minister
- Chevron rig burns off Nigeria as damage hits shore
- Conservatives take second powerful post in Finland
- Taiwan stock market falls below 7,700 on profit taking
- Column: The 'new' Belichick lasts less than a week
- CAS bans Contador for 2 years for doping
- Taiwan exports more to China, invests less in 2011
- Russian team abandons K2 winter ascent after death
- Dutch central bank: no to financial tranaction tax
- Abbas to head Palestinian unity government
- CAS strips Contador of 2010 Tour title
- Norway mass killer faces last hearing before trial
- Oil below $97 as traders eye Greek debt talks
- China defends its veto of UN measure on Syria
- Clenbuterol: What is it?
- England extends O2 deal until after World Cup 2015
- Kazakh ex-customs chief arrested for bribery
- Opposition parties oppose lifting of ban on leanness enhancers
- US: Too many kids breathe others' smoke in cars
- Sarkozy: Greece should create fund to pay debt
- Ex-ministers deny interest in running for DPP chairmanship
- Capello backing of Terry may be breach of contract
- Alberto Contador Bio Box
- Factory collapse in Pakistan kills 4, traps dozens
- Ambassador Rice: Egypt must release Americans
- Wall Street futures lower as Greek talks drag on
- Hasbro 4Q net income dips 1 percent
- Pakistan vs. England Result
- CAS strips Contador of 2010 Tour title
- Mitsubishi to stop making cars in Western Europe
- Obama: Negative ads will have role in 2012 race
- Taiwanese comic artists to attend festival in France
- Pakistan whitewashes England
- Obama: US has 'very good' intelligence on Iran
- Poles mourn baby mother claimed had been kidnapped
- President to follow Constitution on state of nation report
- M.I.A. middle finger upstages Madonna's Super Bowl
- Obama's grandma injured after car rolls in Kenya
- Obama: US has 'very good' intelligence on Iran
- US official: China and Russia will regret UN vote
- US, Australian filmmakers die in helicopter crash
- Remote island to be equipped with TACAN antenna system
- HTC warns sales to fall sharply in Q1
- Google, Facebook remove content on India's order
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Pakistan whitewashes England with 3-0 triumph
- Slumping Sevilla fires coach Marcelino
- Hearing on US shooting spree suspect's competency
- Serbia, Bosnia struggle under record cold snap
- England extends O2 deal until after World Cup 2015
- Norway mass killer demands medal at court hearing
- Taipei book fair ends with record-breaking visitor number
- France, Germany want account for Greek debt funds
- Google, Facebook remove content on India's order
- US court overturns assisted suicide restrictions
- Obama: Syria can be solved without military action
- Greece to start work on anti-migrant border fence
- Former legislator convicted of fraud
- Queen celebrates 60 years on throne
- US candidate's broken English ad draws criticism
- Bayern winger Robben becomes father for third time
- Apple Daily: Why bother with history?
- Zimbabwe general's death shrouded in suspicion
- Police: Man accidentally shoots self at gun show
- Nigeria military confirms oil pipeline attacked
- Taiwan's foreign reserves increase, still ranked 4th in world
- Iraqi lawmaker says he faces charges; new crisis
- 3rd US cruise ship sails after virus outbreak
- Disney characters kick off Taiwan Lantern Festival in Changhua County
- Schleck unhappy with 2010 Tour title
- Jamie Grace earns 1st Grammy nod, battles Tourette
- Mitsubishi to stop making cars in Western Europe
- Dave Grohl fighting for rock at the Grammys
- Greek coalition partners talks postponed for a day
- US court to hear case of possible gator attack
- Bayern helped Dortmund avoid bankruptcy with loan
- US closes embassy in Syria because of insecurity
- US closes embassy in Syria because of insecurity
- US closes embassy in Syria because of insecurity
- US closes embassy in Syria because of insecurity
- US closes embassy in Syria because of insecurity
- US candidate's broken English ad draws criticism
- US candidate's broken English ad draws criticism
- US candidate's broken English ad draws criticism
- US candidate's broken English ad draws criticism
- US candidate's broken English ad draws criticism
- Police, street vendors clash in Malawi
- Police, street vendors clash in Malawi
- Police, street vendors clash in Malawi
- Police, street vendors clash in Malawi
- Police, street vendors clash in Malawi
- Police, street vendors clash in Malawi
- China bars its airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- China bars its airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- China bars its airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- China bars its airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- China bars its airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- China bars its airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- China bars its airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- China bars its airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- China bars its airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- China bars its airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- China bars its airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- China bars its airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- China bars its airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- China bars its airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- China bars its airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- China bars its airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- Egypt names 19 Americans in case straining ties
- Egypt names 19 Americans in case straining ties
- Egypt names 19 Americans in case straining ties
- Egypt names 19 Americans in case straining ties
- Egypt names 19 Americans in case straining ties
- Egypt names 19 Americans in case straining ties
- Poles mourn baby mother claimed had been kidnapped
- Poles mourn baby mother claimed had been kidnapped
- Poles mourn baby mother claimed had been kidnapped
- Poles mourn baby mother claimed had been kidnapped
- Poles mourn baby mother claimed had been kidnapped
- Poles mourn baby mother claimed had been kidnapped
- Wall Street opens lower as Greek talks drag on
- Wall Street opens lower as Greek talks drag on
- Wall Street opens lower as Greek talks drag on
- Wall Street opens lower as Greek talks drag on
- Wall Street opens lower as Greek talks drag on
- Wall Street opens lower as Greek talks drag on
- ECB increases bond purchases only slightly
- ECB increases bond purchases only slightly
- ECB increases bond purchases only slightly
- ECB increases bond purchases only slightly
- ECB increases bond purchases only slightly
- ECB increases bond purchases only slightly
- US closes embassy in Syria because of insecurity
- US closes embassy in Syria because of insecurity
- US closes embassy in Syria because of insecurity
- US closes embassy in Syria because of insecurity
- US closes embassy in Syria because of insecurity
- US closes embassy in Syria because of insecurity
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- J. Cole is in a Jay-Z state of mind
- J. Cole is in a Jay-Z state of mind
- J. Cole is in a Jay-Z state of mind
- J. Cole is in a Jay-Z state of mind
- J. Cole is in a Jay-Z state of mind
- J. Cole is in a Jay-Z state of mind
- Rescuers dig to reach trapped in Philippines quake
- Rescuers dig to reach trapped in Philippines quake
- Rescuers dig to reach trapped in Philippines quake
- Rescuers dig to reach trapped in Philippines quake
- Rescuers dig to reach trapped in Philippines quake
- Rescuers dig to reach trapped in Philippines quake
- Rescuers dig to reach trapped in Philippines quake
- Vettel predicts tight fight for F1 title
- Vettel predicts tight fight for F1 title
- Vettel predicts tight fight for F1 title
- Vettel predicts tight fight for F1 title
- Vettel predicts tight fight for F1 title
- Vettel predicts tight fight for F1 title
- Vettel predicts tight fight for F1 title
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Republican race turns to 3 contests this week
- Prosecutor to summon local actress over taxi assault case
- Conservatives take second powerful post in Finland
- Dam bursts in Bulgaria; Floods kill 8, 10 missing
- WTA Rankings
- Greek coalition partners talks postponed for a day
- ATP Rankings
- New Cabinet to devote its 1st meeting to U.S. beef
- Turkey protests Swiss probe against minister
- Markets cautious as Greek talks drag on
- Injury-hit Barcelona hosts Valencia in Copa semis
- Lisicki, Kanepi withdraw from Open GDF Suez
- Myanmar panel says Suu Kyi can run for Parliament
- US closes Syrian embassy, presses Assad to go
- UK judge orders radical preacher released on bail
- E-paper maker promotes e-book displays at Taipei book fair
- Czech Republic halts copyright law after protests
- US levies new sanctions on Iran's Central Bank
- Dam bursts in Bulgaria, 8 killed in floods
- Europes struggle under record cold snap
- Egypt names Americans facing trial, ties strained
- Lin-Manuel Miranda pauses for a little Sondheim
- Factory collapse in Pakistan kills 9, traps dozens
- UK judge orders radical preacher released on bail
- UK recalls ambassador to Syria for consultations
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwan to launch 'Cloud Valley' project
- Senao aims to set up 1,000 outlets in China in 3 years
- Irish Protestant leader Ian Paisley hospitalized
- Kodak sues Taiwanese camera maker over royalty dispute
- Misbah says Pakistan is a power in world cricket
- Tony Danza to hit Broadway in 'Honeymoon in Vegas'
- New way developed to grow strawberries without using pesticides
- Greece stepping up security on border with Turkey
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- WTA Schedule
- Chile on alert as prison rats spread hantavirus
- Romania's government collapses after protests
- France, Germany want closer control of Greek funds
- France, Germany want closer control of Greek funds
- France, Germany want closer control of Greek funds
- France, Germany want closer control of Greek funds
- France, Germany want closer control of Greek funds
- France, Germany want closer control of Greek funds
- France, Germany want closer control of Greek funds
- France, Germany want closer control of Greek funds
- France, Germany want closer control of Greek funds
- France, Germany want closer control of Greek funds
- France, Germany want closer control of Greek funds
- France, Germany want closer control of Greek funds
- Man in US terror case to change plea to guilty
- Man in US terror case to change plea to guilty
- Man in US terror case to change plea to guilty
- Man in US terror case to change plea to guilty
- Man in US terror case to change plea to guilty
- Man in US terror case to change plea to guilty
- UK judge orders radical preacher released on bail
- UK judge orders radical preacher released on bail
- UK judge orders radical preacher released on bail
- UK judge orders radical preacher released on bail
- UK judge orders radical preacher released on bail
- UK judge orders radical preacher released on bail
- Europeans struggle under record cold snap
- Europeans struggle under record cold snap
- Europeans struggle under record cold snap
- Europeans struggle under record cold snap
- Europeans struggle under record cold snap
- Europeans struggle under record cold snap
- Dam bursts in Bulgaria, 8 killed in floods
- Dam bursts in Bulgaria, 8 killed in floods
- Dam bursts in Bulgaria, 8 killed in floods
- Dam bursts in Bulgaria, 8 killed in floods
- Dam bursts in Bulgaria, 8 killed in floods
- Dam bursts in Bulgaria, 8 killed in floods
- US closes Syrian embassy, presses Assad to go
- US closes Syrian embassy, presses Assad to go
- US closes Syrian embassy, presses Assad to go
- US closes Syrian embassy, presses Assad to go
- US closes Syrian embassy, presses Assad to go
- US closes Syrian embassy, presses Assad to go
- Official: Egypt's presidential election advanced
- Official: Egypt's presidential election advanced
- Official: Egypt's presidential election advanced
- Official: Egypt's presidential election advanced
- Official: Egypt's presidential election advanced
- Official: Egypt's presidential election advanced
- Egypt EFG CEO: Travel ban, soccer riot not linked
- Egypt EFG CEO: Travel ban, soccer riot not linked
- Egypt EFG CEO: Travel ban, soccer riot not linked
- Egypt EFG CEO: Travel ban, soccer riot not linked
- Egypt EFG CEO: Travel ban, soccer riot not linked
- Egypt EFG CEO: Travel ban, soccer riot not linked
- Markets cautious as Greek talks drag on
- Markets cautious as Greek talks drag on
- Markets cautious as Greek talks drag on
- Markets cautious as Greek talks drag on
- Markets cautious as Greek talks drag on
- Markets cautious as Greek talks drag on
- Markets cautious as Greek talks drag on
- Markets cautious as Greek talks drag on
- Markets cautious as Greek talks drag on
- Markets cautious as Greek talks drag on
- Markets cautious as Greek talks drag on
- Markets cautious as Greek talks drag on
- Mount Cameroon sends flames out in brief explosion
- Mount Cameroon sends flames out in brief explosion
- Mount Cameroon sends flames out in brief explosion
- Mount Cameroon sends flames out in brief explosion
- Mount Cameroon sends flames out in brief explosion
- Mount Cameroon sends flames out in brief explosion
- Turkey protests Swiss probe against minister
- Turkey protests Swiss probe against minister
- Turkey protests Swiss probe against minister
- Turkey protests Swiss probe against minister
- Turkey protests Swiss probe against minister
- Turkey protests Swiss probe against minister
- US levies new sanctions on Iran's Central Bank
- US levies new sanctions on Iran's Central Bank
- US levies new sanctions on Iran's Central Bank
- US levies new sanctions on Iran's Central Bank
- US levies new sanctions on Iran's Central Bank
- US levies new sanctions on Iran's Central Bank
- US candidate's broken English ad draws criticism
- New premier vows economic transformation
- China to step up web monitoring to fend off ‘Arab Spring’ influences
- China risks 4-point growth-rate cut if Europe worsens
- President swears in new Cabinet
- Taiwan’s new task forces to tackle Euro debt crisis, beef row
- Taiwan exports more to China, invests less in 2011
- Taiwan smartphone maker HTC 4Q profits fall 26 pct
- Taichung named one of world’s seven most intelligent communities
- Local vaccine manufacturer to be listed
- Windfall tax not in the cards: new finance minister
- Ex-ministers deny interest in running for DPP chairmanship
- Conservative wins Finland presidential vote
- US and allies seeking way to press on Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad after UN failure
- Egypt to try 19 Americans in face of straining ties
- China defends its veto of U.N. measure on Syria
- 6.8 quake in Philippines kills 5, buries homes
- Obama: Israel has not decided on attacking Iran
- White House Paramour of Kennedy writes book
- Asian stocks rise after U.S. unemployment falls
- Oil near $97 amid signs U.S. economy improving
- China bars its airlines from paying EU carbon tax
- Greek leaders agree on a rescue framework
- Cameron faith in ratings hurts pound, growth
- Euro markets rebound as investors back Draghi-Merkel steps
- Pakistan officials: 13 killed as factory collapses in Lahore, dozens still trapped
- Killers’ families struggle with shame, silence and fear
- U.K. lawmakers: Most radicalism linked to Internet
- At BuzzFeed, the significant and the silly
- Facebook challenge:Cashing in on mobile devices
- Obama imposes new sanction against Iran as freezing its property in US
- The media's abortion blinders
- IMF: Pakistan must cut budget deficit to shield “highly vulnerable” economy
- Facts, not rhetoric, will show Afghan progress
- Steal this column
- Romney, the rich and the rest
- 'Chronicle' edges Radcliffe's 'Woman' with $22m
- U.S., Australian filmmakers die in helicopter crash
- Cannon says he is completely healthy after illness
- For workers on graveyard shift, daytime is bedtime
- Namaste, travelers! SFO opens airport yoga room
- Psychiatrist who screens soldiers for PTSD is relieved of clinical duties during probe
- Study works out kinks in understanding of massage
- Egypt’s plan to charge 19 American pro-democracy activists, US shows "deeply concerned"
- Greek PM Lucas Papademos to discuss with party chiefs about details for further cuts
- Lung cancer test predicts likelihood of death
- Study: Norovirus caused most U.S. hospital infection outbreaks over 2 years
- Rockin’ rolls: In the dead of winter, a cinnamon roll is exactly what you need
- Giants beat Patriots 21-17 to win the Super Bowl
- Kyle Stanley rallies to win Phoenix Open
- St. Louis gets hat trick as Lightning top Panthers
- Norway mass killer says he deserves a “medal of honor” for the bloodshed
- Philippines: at least 15 killed in 6.8-magnitude earthquake
- Taiwan Consumer Price Index and food prices show large rise in January
- Romanian President Traian Basescu named Mihai-Razvan Ungureanu as new PM
- Palestinians take step toward reconciliation with Islamic militant group
- Toyota sales up full-year profit forecast 11%
- Taiwan National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall Director General released on bail over China art
- Another option to find a promising job, apps or online social network
- EU lawmakers, officials to meet on Feb. 9 for seeking derivatives rules
- Taiwan Evergreen Group founder Chang Jung-fa plans to donate fortune after death
- Drugs for breast cancer also accelerates loss of bone density
- Spain to ensure mergers sparked by real estate cleanup is viable
- Taiwan ex-Vice President Annette Lu wants a boycott of all beef
- Spain’s Cabinet to pass labor rules on Feb. 10 to reduce “duality” of market
- Aung San Suu Kyi hits the campaign trail in latest test of Myanmar government
- Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey seeking new initiative on Syria
- A top American Cardinal says Pope merits thanks on abuse, not attacks
- Greece government declares emergency in flood-hit north
- Garmin wins 2nd stage of Tour of Qatar
- Oil falls below $97 as Greece debt raises concerns
- UN panel promotes carbon tax, eco-based prices
- Greece caves in on 15,000 civil service firings
- Knicks' Stoudemire out after death of brother
- Tour of Qatar Results
- Dollar rises against euro on Greek debt worries
- Smith & Nephew to pay $22.2M in US settlements
- US ends 9-year spat with EU, Japan over dumping
- Brazil: Standoff between striking police, soldiers
- Reaction to Contador's 2-year ban for doping
- US man fined $1K for instigating police chase
- Love suspended 2 games for stepping on Scola
- French minister's remarks seen as Muslim putdown
- Man who claimed Texas home for $16 told to leave
- Contador doping verdict another blow for cycling
- Greece caves in on civil service firings
- US levies tougher sanctions on Iran's Central Bank
- Ex-ZIFA boss freed on bail in match-fixing scandal
- Dutch hopes grow for 125-mile speedskating race
- Parents protest at scandalized US school
- Convicted US fraudster sentenced in hit plot
- Italy frees former Guantanamo detainee
- Italian industries affected by cut in Russian gas
- Brazil privatizes 3 main airports
- Ex-ZIFA boss freed on bail in match-fixing scandal
- Major Mali city on high alert for Tuareg attacks
- DEA agents in Puerto Rico claim discrimination
- Major Mali city on high alert for Tuareg attacks
- US closes Syrian embassy as diplomacy collapses
- Spy chief nominated as Romania's new premier
- 4 men wounded by gunshots in Brazil fan violence
- Iowa woman accused of blackmailing TLC show
- Greece caves in on civil service firings
- Column: Contador is banned but was justice served?
- US oil prices fall below $97
- Love gone wrong? Go digital to get over an ex
- US set to issue sanctions waiver for Myanmar
- UN panel promotes carbon tax, eco-based prices
- Sharapova sets sights on London Olympics
- Palestinians take step toward unity
- SF's Dogpatch pier district braces for renewal
- Vatican cardinal: Pope merits thanks, not attacks
- Iraq's al-Qaida claims 2 deadly attacks on Shiites
- Strauss: England needs to learn from humiliation
- 4 men wounded by gunshots in Brazil fan violence
- Sharapova sets sights on London Olympics
- Review: Heart-rending tale of life in Mumbai slums
- US teen describes killing as amazing, enjoyable
- Italian industries see cuts in Russian gas
- Alberto Contador suffers Tour doping case defeat
- Prices rise, patience thins in sanctions-hit Iran
- Randy Travis arrested for public intoxication
- ICoast, Ghana favorites to make African Cup final
- US set to issue sanctions waiver for Myanmar
- US court hears case of woman killed by alligator
- Ex-foster home kids claim malaria injections
- Verizon to set up streaming service with Redbox
- Puerto Rico fisherman survives 20 days adrift
- 3 French Cup games postponed due to cold snap
- Stocks slip on Wall Street as Greek talks drag on
- 2 new charges for suspect in US homeless killings
- French airports battle aviation strike
- Convicted US fraudster sentenced in hit plot
- Brazil privatizes 3 major airports
- New study looks at bribe payments in Americas
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Music Review: Van Halen ageless on new album
- Report: Casinos generated $125B spending in 2010
- Officials reject flaw claims at Antigua plant
- Review: `Catch Me' is riveting thriller
- Djokovic, Barcelona win at 2012 Laureus awards
- Egypt speeds preparation for presidential vote
- French minister's remarks seen as Muslim putdown
- San Diego judge to decide future of whale case
- Gold falls as Greek debt crisis back in spotlight
- Group stage kicks off for Copa Libertadores
- LPGA season begins with more events, optimism
- Laureus Awards List
- Sale puts 'M-A-S-H' hot dog diner in new hands
- Ex Panama dictator Noriega 'stable' in hospital
- Capello backing of Terry may be breach of contract
- $16 house? Dallas area man evicted after squatting
- Clooney, Pitt other pals gather for Oscar lunch
- Cardinal: Pope merits thanks on abuse, not attacks
- Boeing finds problem in 787 tails
- Judge to decide future of whale civil rights case
- Iran arrests several on links to BBC Farsi service
- Judge temporarily blocks Mississippi execution
- Oil prices fall below $97
- Solo living book challenges family life
- UN chief appalled at escalating Syria violence
- Bradley committed to Egypt job despite turmoil
- Tucson suspect's stay at prison facility extended
- New study looks at bribe payments in Americas
- Electric car maker Fisker lays off workers
- Leader of Liberian war faction ordered out of US
- Greece debt talks keep demand strong for Treasurys
- Coughlin plans to be back with Giants in 2012
- Gunshots heard in hard-hit north Nigeria city
- Deeper Iran sanctions; US targets its central bank
- Clooney, Pitt other pals gather for Oscar lunch
- Candidacy tests Mexico's culture of machismo
- English Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Ex-Stanford exec: Fraud could no longer be hidden
- Tottenham draws 0-0 at Liverpool in Premier League
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Feb. 12-18
- Antigua judge rejects appeal by ex-regulator
- Granada beats Malaga 2-1 in Spanish league
- Antigua judge rejects appeal by ex-regulator
- Car makers asked to opposed Alabama migrant law
- Bobby Charlton undergoes minor surgery
- Critics worry Senate ad will revive Asian-bashing
- Chicago cabbie pleads guilty in terror case
- Earlier abuse claims to be allowed at priest trial
- Mexico detains ex-general for organized crime
- Yum Brands posts 30 percent 4th-qtr profit rise
- Electric car maker Fisker: Layoffs in US
- Suspected kidnappers of Mexican diplomat arrested
- Brazil: Standoff between striking police, soldiers
- Indonesia pushes nuclear test ban treaty
- Man faces NY extradition hearing in Vegas fraud
- Death toll from boat capsizing reaches 18
- Top senators question Pentagon move on fighter jet
- Public viewing held for Philadelphia Cardinal
- Vonn off to fast start, opens big World Cup lead
- 'Amazing Spider-Man' footage teased for fans
- Rescued US aid worker says she's thankful
- Bobby Charlton undergoes minor surgery
- Congress OKs bill to update US air control system
- Djokovic, Barcelona win at 2012 Laureus awards
- Michel close to taking over as Sevilla coach
- Slavery protections for animals? Judge to decide
- Today In History
- Boy, 6, injured in park in mountain lion attack
- Republicans compete in 3 contests this week
- Indonesia pushes nuclear test ban treaty
- US, Japan discuss plans for US forces on Okinawa
- Groups: Allow turtle trap rule enforcement
- Indonesia FM: Myanmar must deliver on reforms
- Clooney, Pitt, other pals gather for Oscar lunch
- Univision, Disney look at English news channel
- Haiti AG begins appeals process on Duvalier case
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- Asia stocks muted as Greek debt talks drag on
- Stomach flu sickens St. Maarten cruise passengers
- APNewsBreak: Chris Brown to perform at the Grammys
- China: Body of missing worker recovered in Sudan
- Mexican police find 60 migrants in truck
- McDonalds pulls ad after pit bull owner outrage
- Man pleads guilty in US Somali terror case
- US judge: Baroque artwork to return to man's heirs
- Police: Father planned deadly fire for some time
- Maldives military fires rubber bullets at police
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Oceania Olympic qualifying tournament moved to NZ
- 'Halftime in America' ad creates political debate
- AUO wins solar power project in Pennsylvania
- Top Colombian warlord arrested in Venezuela
- Maldives soldiers fire rubber bullets at police
- Univision, Disney look at English news channel
- Asia stocks fall as Greek debt talks drag on
- US, Japan mulling Marines' transfer to Guam
- Coyotes beat Red Wings 3-1 to end losing streak
- Sohu.com shares tumble on 1Q outlook
- Suu Kyi hits the campaign trail in Myanmar
- Shares of HTC under heavy pressure on gloomy Q1 forecast
- US, Japan mull sending 4,700 Marines to Guam
- Staff to be removed during probe at LA school
- Jay-Z reaches new level, performs at Carnegie Hall
- Looking for work? There may be an app for that
- Canada's Harper in China visit focused on energy
- Suu Kyi hits the campaign trail in Myanmar
- Australian PM congratulates queen on 60-year reign
- Censors MIA on M.I.A.'s finger flip
- Egypt speeds up preparation for presidential vote
- Williams rallies 76ers to 95-90 win over Lakers
- Briggs and Buttler named in England squads
- Makiyo released on NT$30,000 bail in assault case
- Oil hovers below $97 as traders eye US supplies
- Obama team returning money tied to casino owner
- ArcelorMittal posts $1 billion loss
- US trip of China's next leader: from Obama to Iowa
- Romney works to fend off Santorum challenge
- MOFA mum on president's visit to Africa
- Singapore visitors rise to record 13 million
- Toyota raises profit forecast on disaster recovery
- Australian PM congratulates queen on 60-year reign
- Kyrgyzstan gold mine workers go on strike
- China forges Arab ties, hedging bets in the Gulf
- ArcelorMittal posts $1 billion loss
- Taiwan shares close up 0.25%
- UBS posts Q4 earnings drop to 393 million francs
- Military: Maldives president resigns amid protests
- Iraq's Sunni-backed ministers to return to Cabinet
- ASIA AT 0700 GMT, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2012
- Glencore, Xstrata agree on merger terms
- Toyota lifts profit forecast as disaster woes fade
- Amanda Knox lawyer appeals slander conviction
- Looking for work? There may be an app for that
- DHS adding public advocate for immigration agency
- New US sanctions on Iran aim to head off Israel
- Iran calls new US sanctions 'psychological war'
- Pakistani minister urges reopening border to NATO
- BP hikes dividend after strong fourth quarter
- Jay-Z enters new musical heights at Carnegie Hall
- Artists the key in building animation industry: Canadian producer
- Obama to seek more Alzheimer's research money
- Tseng ready to put swing into action in Australia
- Russian FM due in Syria amid escalating violence
- Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall director released on bail
- Taiwan shares move higher; gains limited by Greek debt concerns
- Top HK official has no immediate plans to visit Taiwan: spokesman
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Cancellations grow in French airline strike
- Nigeria military detains French TV journalists
- Russia's FM arrives in Syria for talks with Assad
- Glencore, Xstrata agree to $90 billion merger
- Court bans appointment of Van Gaal as Ajax CEO
- Autopsy: Killed kids suffered hatchet wounds
- Santander sets aside (EURO)2.3B for property losses
- Total announces offshore oil work near Nigeria
- Long-awaited ruling on gay marriage ban due
- Gallinari breaks left foot in Nuggets loss
- UN says 22,000 people have fled fighting in Mali
- Per capita debt reaches NT$216,000
- Ban on Kinmen pork may be lifted in two weeks: official
- Local panel maker January sales down
- Taiwan still in talks with U.S. on F-16 upgrade details: MND
- Pakistani minister urges reopening border to NATO
- World Cup ski races present a test for 2014 Games
- Merkel blurs border in stumping for Sarkozy
- Greece declares emergency in flood-hit north
- European court ruling upholds media freedoms
- China vows to continue crackdown on Tibetan unrest
- Misbah emerges as Pakistan perfect change manager
- Britain marks Charles' Dickens' 200th birthday
- Germany's main union demands 6.5 pct raise
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Official: 5 men killed in shooting in Afghanistan
- Westwood apologizes for cussing in Qatar
- Oly legacy officials to name stadiums after games
- HTC facing tough first quarter in 2012: investors
- Vietnam arrests 9 alleged political activists
- Evergreen Group founder to leave assets to charity
- Maldives' VP Hassan takes oath as president
- Reports: China environmental crises, costs rising
- Sochi starts recruiting volunteers for 2014 Games
- United Daily News: Adopt majority system for presidential election
- French strike grounds hundreds of flights
- Wales' Davies, Ireland's Ferris cited in 6 Nations
- Swatch sees profits surge 18 percent in 2011
- Former VP calls for boycott of U.S. beef
- Maldives president quits after weeks of protest
- Greek party leaders seek deal as bankruptcy looms
- Redknapp judge: Football might have lost its way
- Germany arrests 2 alleged Syrian spies
- BP hikes dividend after strong fourth quarter
- Iraq's Sunni-backed ministers return to Cabinet
- Intellectuals boycott China Times over owner's remarks
- Chilly weather expected islandwide until Thursday
- Iran's parliament summons Ahmadinejad
- Passenger jet making Belfast emergency landing
- New-look Williams hails 'fresh start' for 2012
- Talk of the Day -- Cross-strait baseball games win 'official' support
- JIA will not intervene in taxi driver assault case
- Protesters clash with Greek police at Parliament
- Chinese workers held in Sudan board plane to leave
- Zvonareva, King win Pattaya openers
- Swiss central banker warns on slowing economy
- Pakistani woman saved after 31 hours under rubble
- German industrial output down 2.9 pct in December
- Maldives leader quits after protests, VP sworn in
- Bishops told pedophiles lie, victims must be heard
- Medvedev warns of hike in Caucasus insurgency
- Judge allocates time for start of oil spill trial
- Passenger jet makes safe Belfast emergency landing
- Nearly a quarter of office workers slacking off after holiday: poll
- ASIA AT 1200 GMT, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2012
- WADA urges Feds to hand over Armstrong info
- 6 Nations: France makes four changes for Ireland
- Bank of Taiwan to open Shanghai branch soon
- Merkel blurs border in stumping for Sarkozy
- Johnny Cash's 80th birthday, legacy celebrated
- US stock futures lower as Greek wait continues
- Swiss central banker warns on slowing economy
- Local singer's friend reports to prosecution for assault
- GlaxoSmithKline back in profit in 4th quarter