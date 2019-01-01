英文新聞列表 English News List
- Wife sees American jailed in Cuba, fears he'll die
- McDonald's key sales figure bounces back in August
- Japan beats Iraq 1-0, nears 2014 World Cup berth
- Germany moves ahead with eurozone measures
- UN: Syrian refugees top 250,000 in 4 countries
- US retail group opposes credit card fee settlement
- Taiwan-U.S. trade ties moving in positive direction: minister
- Pirate Bay founder accused of new crime in Sweden
- Gazprom lashes out at EU's probe
- Vatican hires Swiss anti-money-laundering expert
- Comienzan ceremonias por aniversario del 11 Sept
- Director Cameron's company files for bankruptcy
- Animal activists urge law amendment to protect strays
- US stocks open higher ahead of Fed meeting
- Obamas observe moment of silence for Sept. 11
- Michael J. Fox participates in 9/11 charity event
- Dutch leaders hit streets on last day of campaign
- Suspected insurgents surrender in Thailand's south
- Palestinian prime minister tries to calm protests
- Mendis set to return from 9-month injury layoff
- Trading of Tiaoyutais 'unauthorized': premier
- No school, no work: Young see toll from recession
- Tax revenue posts record high in first eight months
- APEC tariff-cut items make up 10% of Taiwan's exports
- Rebels in Congo have committed war crimes, report
- US pauses to mark 11th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
- Firebrand pol calls for total SAfrica mine strike
- Spain PM's bailout comments spur market wariness
- US employers posted fewer job openings in July
- Factory fire in Pakistan kills 21 people
- MOFA asks for participation in code of conduct for South China Sea
- Bailed-out Portugal gets easier deficit targets
- Greece captain Karagounis joins Fulham for season
- Obama: US safer, resilient on 9/11 anniversary
- Bubble tea ingredient provider threatens protest in Germany
- US stocks edge up ahead of Fed meeting
- Gazprom lashes out at EU's probe
- Top-seeded Niculescu out in 1st round at Tashkent
- Top-seeded Niculescu out in 1st round at Tashkent
- Top-seeded Niculescu out in 1st round at Tashkent
- Nielsen: Fewer in US get traditional TV service
- Nielsen: Fewer in US get traditional TV service
- Nielsen: Fewer in US get traditional TV service
- Nielsen: Fewer in US get traditional TV service
- UK police arrest 2 in press misconduct inquiries
- UK police arrest 2 in press misconduct inquiries
- UK police arrest 2 in press misconduct inquiries
- UK police arrest 2 in press misconduct inquiries
- UK police arrest 2 in press misconduct inquiries
- UK police arrest 2 in press misconduct inquiries
- UK police arrest 2 in press misconduct inquiries
- UK police arrest 2 in press misconduct inquiries
- UK police arrest 2 in press misconduct inquiries
- UK police arrest 2 in press misconduct inquiries
- UK police arrest 2 in press misconduct inquiries
- UK police arrest 2 in press misconduct inquiries
- Beef traders, eateries ready for compulsory beef labeling
- Golden Lion winner still struggling in South Korea
- Golden Lion winner still struggling in South Korea
- Golden Lion winner still struggling in South Korea
- Golden Lion winner still struggling in South Korea
- Golden Lion winner still struggling in South Korea
- Golden Lion winner still struggling in South Korea
- Golden Lion winner still struggling in South Korea
- Candidates pause attacks on Sept 11
- Candidates pause attacks on Sept 11
- Candidates pause attacks on Sept 11
- Candidates pause attacks on Sept 11
- Candidates pause attacks on Sept 11
- Candidates pause attacks on Sept 11
- Candidates pause attacks on Sept 11
- Candidates pause attacks on Sept 11
- Candidates pause attacks on Sept 11
- Candidates pause attacks on Sept 11
- Candidates pause attacks on Sept 11
- Candidates pause attacks on Sept 11
- Golden Lion winner still struggling in South Korea
- Golden Lion winner still struggling in South Korea
- Golden Lion winner still struggling in South Korea
- Golden Lion winner still struggling in South Korea
- Golden Lion winner still struggling in South Korea
- Golden Lion winner still struggling in South Korea
- Golden Lion winner still struggling in South Korea
- Protesting miners block roads in Bolivia
- Protesting miners block roads in Bolivia
- Protesting miners block roads in Bolivia
- Protesting miners block roads in Bolivia
- Protesting miners block roads in Bolivia
- Protesting miners block roads in Bolivia
- Protesting miners block roads in Bolivia
- Protesting miners block roads in Bolivia
- Protesting miners block roads in Bolivia
- Protesting miners block roads in Bolivia
- Protesting miners block roads in Bolivia
- Protesting miners block roads in Bolivia
- Help wanted: Someone to run the Bank of England
- Help wanted: Someone to run the Bank of England
- Help wanted: Someone to run the Bank of England
- Help wanted: Someone to run the Bank of England
- Help wanted: Someone to run the Bank of England
- Help wanted: Someone to run the Bank of England
- Help wanted: Someone to run the Bank of England
- Help wanted: Someone to run the Bank of England
- Help wanted: Someone to run the Bank of England
- Help wanted: Someone to run the Bank of England
- Help wanted: Someone to run the Bank of England
- Help wanted: Someone to run the Bank of England
- US boy, 8, takes mom's car for a ride
- US boy, 8, takes mom's car for a ride
- US boy, 8, takes mom's car for a ride
- US boy, 8, takes mom's car for a ride
- US boy, 8, takes mom's car for a ride
- US boy, 8, takes mom's car for a ride
- Absence of China's next leader prompts rumors
- Shoe factory fire in Pakistan kills 21 people
- Shoe factory fire in Pakistan kills 21 people
- Shoe factory fire in Pakistan kills 21 people
- Shoe factory fire in Pakistan kills 21 people
- Shoe factory fire in Pakistan kills 21 people
- Shoe factory fire in Pakistan kills 21 people
- Shoe factory fire in Pakistan kills 21 people
- Studies: Alzheimer drug may stabilize brain plaque
- Studies: Alzheimer drug may stabilize brain plaque
- Studies: Alzheimer drug may stabilize brain plaque
- Studies: Alzheimer drug may stabilize brain plaque
- Studies: Alzheimer drug may stabilize brain plaque
- Studies: Alzheimer drug may stabilize brain plaque
- Armed forces confident about security of Tiaoyutais
- Japan 'misappropriating' Tiaoyutais: President
- McDonald's key sales figure bounces back in August
- McDonald's key sales figure bounces back in August
- McDonald's key sales figure bounces back in August
- McDonald's key sales figure bounces back in August
- McDonald's key sales figure bounces back in August
- McDonald's key sales figure bounces back in August
- McDonald's global sales by region
- McDonald's global sales by region
- McDonald's global sales by region
- McDonald's global sales by region
- McDonald's global sales by region
- McDonald's global sales by region
- McDonald's global sales by region
- McDonald's global sales by region
- McDonald's global sales by region
- McDonald's global sales by region
- McDonald's global sales by region
- McDonald's global sales by region
- Last days of summer push up gasoline prices
- Last days of summer push up gasoline prices
- Last days of summer push up gasoline prices
- Last days of summer push up gasoline prices
- Last days of summer push up gasoline prices
- Last days of summer push up gasoline prices
- Last days of summer push up gasoline prices
- Last days of summer push up gasoline prices
- Last days of summer push up gasoline prices
- Last days of summer push up gasoline prices
- Last days of summer push up gasoline prices
- Last days of summer push up gasoline prices
- Base attack kills 3 Afghans, destroys NATO chopper
- Base attack kills 3 Afghans, destroys NATO chopper
- Base attack kills 3 Afghans, destroys NATO chopper
- Base attack kills 3 Afghans, destroys NATO chopper
- Base attack kills 3 Afghans, destroys NATO chopper
- Base attack kills 3 Afghans, destroys NATO chopper
- Base attack kills 3 Afghans, destroys NATO chopper
- Storm slams into Newfoundland
- Storm slams into Newfoundland
- Storm slams into Newfoundland
- Storm slams into Newfoundland
- Storm slams into Newfoundland
- Storm slams into Newfoundland
- Jolie hears 'horrific' accounts of Syrian refugees
- Jolie hears 'horrific' accounts of Syrian refugees
- Jolie hears 'horrific' accounts of Syrian refugees
- Jolie hears 'horrific' accounts of Syrian refugees
- Jolie hears 'horrific' accounts of Syrian refugees
- Jolie hears 'horrific' accounts of Syrian refugees
- Jolie hears 'horrific' accounts of Syrian refugees
- Jolie hears 'horrific' accounts of Syrian refugees
- Jolie hears 'horrific' accounts of Syrian refugees
- Jolie hears 'horrific' accounts of Syrian refugees
- Jolie hears 'horrific' accounts of Syrian refugees
- Jolie hears 'horrific' accounts of Syrian refugees
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali's childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali's childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali's childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali's childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali's childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali's childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali's childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali's childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali's childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali's childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali's childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali's childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali's childhood home
- Lebanese army says it frees 4 abducted Syrians
- Lebanese army says it frees 4 abducted Syrians
- Lebanese army says it frees 4 abducted Syrians
- Lebanese army says it frees 4 abducted Syrians
- Lebanese army says it frees 4 abducted Syrians
- Lebanese army says it frees 4 abducted Syrians
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali childhood home
- AP NewsBreak: Investor buys Ali childhood home
- Czech leaders argue over PM's Pussy Riot comment
- Czech leaders argue over PM's Pussy Riot comment
- Czech leaders argue over PM's Pussy Riot comment
- Czech leaders argue over PM's Pussy Riot comment
- Czech leaders argue over PM's Pussy Riot comment
- Czech leaders argue over PM's Pussy Riot comment
- Obama, Romney pause to remember 9/11 attacks
- More to be done in Somalia after presidential poll
- Book details US raid that killed bin Laden
- US woman denies causing penis injection death
- UK Athletics coach quits after missing targets
- Americans mark 11th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
- Cooking-oil imports by India to increase as local supplies drop
- White House reaffirms commitment with Israel to prevent Iran over nuclear program
- China sends patrol ships to Diaoyu Islands after Japan buys dispute islets
- Fish oil pills don’t fix heart ills, 24-year data review shows
- China has abundant fiscal and monetary policies to support growth goal, Wen says
- Facebook taking steps to address mistakes in mobile products
- Dutch vote could affect how EU tackles debt crisis
- Pakistan officials: Death toll from factory fires rises to 97
- Anti-Islam film sparks protests in Libya, Egypt; 1 American killed
- Apple expected to announce new iPhone on Wednesday
- Shoe factory fire in Pakistan kills 25 people
- More to be done in Somalia after presidents vote
- US pays whistleblower on global tax cheats $104M
- 'Avengers' boss Whedon makes 'Much Ado' about Bard
- Euro rises to 4-month high ahead of Fed meeting
- Cattle herders kill 4 farmers in Kenya clashes
- Hague pledges resolve of assets dispute with Egypt
- Guantanamo prisoner who died battled confinement
- Russian lawmakers threaten NGOs with fines
- US stocks up ahead of Fed meeting, Germany ruling
- Lebanon upsets Iran 1-0 in WCup qualifier
- Greece suffering "merciless lashing," _ president
- Europe mulls suspending airline emissions charge
- Real-life married couple star on Broadway
- Americans mark 11th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
- Sammy says West Indies well placed to win T20
- 5 more charged in US military militia case
- Brazil savors increased confidence after China win
- Mammoth fragments from Siberia raise cloning hopes
- Storm moves out to sea after slamming Newfoundland
- Struggling Portugal gets easier deficit targets
- Japan, Lebanon win 2014 WCup qualifers
- Israeli leader ratchets up feud with US over Iran
- NZ beats India by 1 run in T20
- Awards to honor Lochte, other Latino US Olympians
- On 11th year after 9/11 attack, sense of moving on
- WHY IT MATTERS: The Economy
- 4 Danes found dead near capsized speedboat
- Bullied NY bus monitor gets $700,000 from Canadian
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- 2nd deadly fire in Pakistan factory kills 11
- Markets hopeful over German court ruling
- Fire at Russian factory kills 14 Vietnamese
- Questions loom for Zuckerberg in 1st post-IPO chat
- Yuvraj makes fine return but India loses by 1 run
- India vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- US lawsuits target Carnival in Italy cruise crash
- Iraq opens controversial refugee camp to diplomats
- Chilean president accused of cooking poverty data
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- European clubs warned about new financial rules
- Massive anti-tax protest in Spain's Catalonia
- German court ruling is key moment in debt crisis
- Last days of summer push up gasoline prices
- Toronto police link string of shootings to gang
- Amy Poehler, Jim Parsons among Emmy presenters
- Double factory blazes in Pakistan kill 39
- Egyptian protesters scale US Embassy wall in Cairo
- Number of active users at Facebook over the years
- HRW: Rebels in Congo commit widespread war crimes
- Wife sees American jailed in Cuba, fears he'll die
- Biographical info on Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO
- English policeman dies in Cayman Islands dive
- 5.8-magnitude quake strikes between Guam, Japan
- PGA Tour money list gets 1 more year
- Isbell celebrates great year at Americana Awards
- Jordan beats Australia 2-1 in WCup qualifier
- Religious meeting calls for world peace
- Sammy: West Indies well placed to win World T20
- Salvadoran pleads guilty in US immigration case
- Plea hearing set for ex-prof charged in shootings
- NHL lockout looms as players, owners travel to NYC
- New iPhone nears as holiday lineups unveiled
- YouTube offers own iPhone app to fill looming void
- Autopsy: US man killed self after cop's shooting
- Blackhawks agree to terms with defenseman Rozsival
- Administration urges terror surveillance renewal
- Morgan Stanley to buy Citi's Smith Barney stake
- Chileans protest their 9-11, the coup anniversary
- Putin: Romney helped Russia by calling it top foe
- Pakistan Shiites face rising militant attacks
- SKorea draws 2-2 with Uzbekistan in qualifier
- Minnesota woman loses music downloading appeal
- Police question ex-French PM in alleged hotel scam
- German military knew of suspect's far-right ties
- Le fisc am
- Le fisc am
- Le fisc am
- Le fisc am
- Le fisc am
- Le fisc am
- Spain beats Georgia 1-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Review: Knopfler creates subtly beautiful tunes
- Guantanamo prisoner who died battled confinement
- Review: 'Mary Broome' offers subtle satire
- SAfrican politician calls for national mine strike
- Wounded flood hospitals in Syria's largest city
- Russia cruises to 4-0 victory over Israel
- NY Fashion Week inspired by faraway lands
- Chabon back in style with 'Telegraph Avenue'
- Sonar to give best view yet of Civil War shipwreck
- Ex-prof guilty of killing Alabama colleagues
- Right at Home: Baby shower hosts get creative
- Japan, Lebanon win 2014 WCup qualifiers
- Tunisian journalists strike for press freedom
- Danger in air again at Reno National Air Races
- Russia cruises to 4-0 win over Israel in qualis
- US Treasury sells 3-year notes to record demand
- Egyptian protesters scale US Embassy wall in Cairo
- Dave Matthews heads 'Away From the World'
- Europe space agency eyes manned flights with China
- Riise's penalty gives Norway 2-1 win over Slovenia
- US-Israel divisions over Iran boil over
- US receives another $2.7B from AIG share sale
- Avril Lavigne promises `badass' wedding gown
- Double factory blazes in Pakistan kill 45
- US stocks end higher ahead of Fed meeting
- Investor buys Muhammad Ali's childhood home
- Switzerland beats Albania 2-0 for 2nd straight win
- US crop prices fall on speculation of lower demand
- US warns L'Oreal over anti-aging cream marketing
- Germany beats Austria 2-1 in World Cup qualifier
- Elm and Berg score as Sweden beats Kazakhstan 2-0
- Dutch rout Hungary 4-1 in World Cup qualifier
- Dead prisoner had troubled history at Guantanamo
- Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer welcome twin babies
- Albanian man wanted for murder deported
- Olympic champ Usain Bolt quietly back in Jamaica
- Greece beats Lithuania 2-0 in World Cup qualifier
- PepsiCo president leaving after less than 1 year
- Trinidad to repeal law that dismisses court cases
- Serbia beats Wales 6-1 in World Cup qualifying
- Italy unimpress again in 2-0 win over Malta
- France beats Belarus 3-1 in World Cup qualifier
- US woman denies causing penis injection death
- Lampard salvages draw for England against Ukraine
- Croatia holds Belgium to 1-1 in qualis
- Parker scores both, SAfrica beats Mozambique 2-0
- New York boy, 8, takes mom's car for a ride
- Contador to lead Spain at world road champs
- Romania beats Andorra 4-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Portugal beats Azerbaijan 3-0 in WCup qualifier
- Libyans angry over film set fire to US consulate
- Newfoundland storm warnings canceled
- Scotland, Macedonia draw 1-1 in WCup qualifying
- Facebook CEO: Stock 'obviously been disappointing'
- Tuesday's International Football Results
- Spain opens WCup qualifying with late win
- How the major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
- NJ woman denies causing penis injection death
- Poland beats Moldova 2-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Europe space agency eyes manned flights with China
- Italy unimpressive again in 2-0 win over Malta
- LePage unhappy with Maine-CanaRx drug ruling
- Egypt trying to persuade Iran to drop Assad
- Ford's board may consider CEO succession Thursday
- A banner year for the FedEx Cup playoffs
- Defense calls no witnesses in Amish attacks trial
- PepsiCo president leaving company in latest change
- Gay US football player says kiss got him booted
- US woman accused of causing teen son's suicide
- US Open champ Murray hopes 'it's not the only one'
- EU: 2 million needy Syrians aren't getting food
- Olympic champ Usain Bolt quietly back in Jamaica
- 5 more charged in Georgia military militia case
- House bill ends second bag checks on some flights
- Zuckerberg says Facebook has overcome hurdles
- Suspected al-Qaida bombing misses Yemen minister
- US woman loses music downloading appeal
- Review: `Arbitrage' a well-acted guilty pleasure
- Puerto Rico pastor accused of abusing teenage girl
- NY Fashion Week inspired by faraway lands
- Colombia beats 10-man Chile 3-1 in qualifying
- Jury adds $20M more to Wynn slander case damages
- UN report: Taliban sanctions can aid peace efforts
- Tony Alamo asks for new hearing on lawsuit appeal
- US aids Jamaica with probe of detained American
- Officials: Businessman who killed cop had arsenal
- NHL and union plan to meet Wednesday in NYC
- Libya: 1 American dead, 1 wounded at mission
- Prosecutor: CEO in Iowa fraud case admits to fraud
- Today In History
- Mexico extradites top member of Zetas to US
- US candidates halt jabs for 9/11, but not politics
- Uruguay rallies for 1-1 draw against Ecuador
- UN report: Taliban sanctions can aid peace efforts
- Zuckerberg: Time to 'double down' on Facebook
- Salvadoran accused in 1989 killings admits US lies
- Chavez says Venezuela considers effort on Syria
- Anti-Islam film sparks Libya, Egypt protests
- Chavez says Venezuela considers effort on Syria
- First group of delayed young deportees approved
- AP Exclusive: Knox boyfriend maintains innocence
- White House: No rift with Israel over Iran
- Guatemala beats Antigua 1-0 in WCup qualifying
- Statue of Liberty interior to re-open next month
- AP PHOTOS: Pack your bags at NY Fashion Week
- US beats Jamaica 1-0 in WCup qualifying
- Clinton confirms State officer killed in Libya
- American killed in Libya protest over film
- Free mobile app to promote trade in Nanjing unveiled
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- UN corruption panel to stay in Guatemala till 2015
- Romney: Early US response to attacks a disgrace
- Argentina scratches out 1-1 draw with Peru
- Tropical Storm Nadine forms, Leslie out to sea
- China Eastern raises $572M from state-owned parent
- Death toll in Pakistan factory blazes rises to 85
- Mexico extradites top member of Zetas to US
- NL Capsules
- Slowing iPhone sales drag down handset shipments in Taiwan: IDC
- AL Capsules
- Filipinos flee war in Syria with tales of horror
- Salton Sea fingered as culprit of big Calif. stink
- Shares of HTC up sharply on Taiwan launch of model popular in Japan
- WTA Challenge Bell Results
- Deadly factory fires in 2 Pakistani cities kill 85
- Argentina stays on top; Colombia, Ecuador closing
- Anti-Islam filmmaker in hiding after protests
- United Daily News: Are Hong Kongers Chinese?
- Chicago wins, moves into tie for WNBA playoff spot
- Adams receives delayed London gold
- Mexico reaches final 6 in CONCACAF
- Genia has surgery on right knee, out for 6 months
- Deaths in factory fires in Pakistan up to 97
- Carter: 'Financial corruption' harms US elections
- Taiwan shares close up 1.13%
- Taiwan thanks U.S. House for supporting country's ICAO bid
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- U.S. calls for calm amid Tiaoyutais row
- Turkish man kidnapped in Lebanon set free
- British schools put cameras in bathrooms, lockers
- Bear hugs, biker babe: Campaign 2012 gets physical
- Taiwanese entrepreneurs eyeing opportunities in Iraq
- A look at the key leaders in Dutch election
- Delayed deportations approved ahead of elections
- NKorean boats reportedly violate sea boundary
- Bob Dylan: Stigma of slavery ruined America
- Deaths in factory fires in Pakistan up to 128
- Local bourse gains on Fed stimulus hopes
- Day of reflection done, campaign on all over map
- Top EU official: greater political union is needed
- Dutch vote could affect how EU tackles debt crisis
- Bill Clinton finds ex-president sweet spot
- Commission wants ECB to supervise all euro banks
- Myanmar students swell ranks of land grab protest
- Survey: Small business owners losing confidence
- Forecast points to solid holiday growth
- National security a hurdle in opening telecom sector to Chinese firms
- Greek island Crete rattled by magnitude 5.3 quake
- Taiwanese representative leaves Japan amid Tiaoyutais row
- Shares of Powerchip plunge on fears of delisting
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- German court rejects calls to block ESM fund
- Free apps to account for 89% of year's downloads: research firm
- Expectations high for major Fed action Thursday
- Threatened Vietnam cave bugs draw little sympathy
- New Caledonia beats Tahiti 4-0 in WCup qualifying
- Is North Korea experimenting with change?
- Is North Korea experimenting with change?
- Heavy fighting in Syria's largest city of Aleppo
- US Navy medical care boosts ties, image in Asia
- Williams sisters to play exhibition in SAfrica
- Diaoyutais row could be worse: ex-AIT chairman
- German court rejects calls to block ESM fund
- UK unemployment falls to 8.1 percent
- Trial of Cyprus terror suspect postponed
- Greece faces more anti-austerity strikes, protests
- LTE patents could be next round of Apple-Samsung war: brokerage
- Sales of mobile communications products jump 46% in Q2
- Taiwanese film nominated at Busan International Film Festival
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- China VP's absence raises succession questions
- Russian plane crash kills 10, wounds 4
- Deaths in factory fires in Pakistan up to 191
- World stocks rise on German ruling on bailout fund
- Closings set in Ohio Amish hair-cutting trial
- Oil prices rise ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
- China VP's absence raises succession questions
- Angry Norway goalkeeper lashes out at media
- NKorean fishing boats said to violate sea boundary
- Police: 1,000 strikers at SA Anglo platinum mine
- Tropical Storm Nadine strengthens far from land
- Japan PM hints at a nuclear-free energy policy
- Ex-AIT chairman lauds Ma's East China Sea peace initiative
- Al-Qaida releases 9/11 anniversary video
- Prince William says he wants 2 children with Kate
- Andalucia Masters canceled due to financial crisis
- Greece faces more anti-austerity strikes, protests
- Activists protest in Taipei against Japan's Diaoyutais purchase
- Myanmar students join protest against land seizure
- US, Russia bridge differences on Iran at nuke meet
- Heavy-duty motorcyclists taking steps to change image
- US ambassador killed in consulate attack in Libya
- Taiwan, Singapore expected to finalize FTA talks by year-end
- Peres sets up $1 million grant for brain research
- Nissan chief pitches electric taxis to Hong Kong
- Markets relieved by German court ruling
- Rajoy: No full bailout for Spain; I decide cuts
- UK police charge man in phone hacking inquiry
- Ex-president catheterized in prison
- US Embassy in Algiers warns of protests
- Top EU official: greater political union is needed
- Three-way dialogue might not be accepted by Beijing: ex-AIT head
- Nissan chief pitches electric taxis to Hong Kong
- Deaths in factory fires in Pakistan up to 271
- Court to hold closed hearing on Gbagbo's health
- Kenya parliament: Army can be used to crush feud
- Taipower records profits in August
- US ambassadors killed in the line of duty
- Obama condemns attack that killed US ambassador
- Taichung to host international floral fair in 2018
- King Richard III grave hunters find bones
- Deaths in factory fires in Pakistan up to 314
- Aquino renames disputed area West Philippine Sea
- Bodies of preachers killed in Mali repatriated
- FSC approves SinoPac-Pacific Securities merger
- Foreign affairs thrust into presidential race
- iPhone manufacturer faces labor complaints
- Israel distances itself from Prophet Muhammad film
- Oil prices rise ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
- Lien calls for Japan's sincerity to resolve fishery row
- Perceived insults to Islam trigger Muslim anger
- Revenue at main science parks down in first half of 2012
- iPhone 5 appears main hope for Taiwan supply chain: Morgan Stanley
- France cautiously optimistic before Spain test
- Suzhou has largest Taiwanese capital investment in China
- US futures up with EU bailout fund hurdle cleared
- Japan isle buy sparks Chinese anger, cancellations
- Review: ZZ Top gets back to basics on 'La Futura'
- French ministers visiting Romania to discuss Roma
- Foreign affairs thrust into US presidential race
- China offers Nigeria $1.1B loan for rail, airports
- US embassies in Algeria, Tunisia warn of protests
- Dish to carry Glenn Beck's online network
- Libya leader apologizes for attack on US consulate
- Bosnian police crackdown on organized crime
- Nokia Siemens to cut 400 jobs in Finland
- Opposition calls for freeze on December electricity hike
- Deaths in factory fires in Pakistan up to 314
- Korean immigrant sues NY Hooters for ethnic slur
- Focus shifts to star judges, as contestants falter
- Secret papers released in 1989 UK stadium tragedy
- General Motors China chief to retire
- Vatican insists on interreligious dialogue
- Obama to speak about attack that killed US envoy
- PC production volume forecast to drop slightly in H2
- Paraguay ofrece bonos por 45 millones de d
- Paraguay ofrece bonos por 45 millones de d
- Paraguay ofrece bonos por 45 millones de d
- Paraguay ofrece bonos por 45 millones de d
- Paraguay ofrece bonos por 45 millones de d
- Paraguay ofrece bonos por 45 millones de d
- King Richard III grave hunters find bones
- Japan PM hints at nuclear-free energy policy
- Tashkent Open Results
- US stocks rise after EU bailout hurdle cleared
- Betsey Johnson throws herself a 70th birthday bash
- Paraguay ofrece bonos por 45 millones de d
- Paraguay ofrece bonos por 45 millones de d
- Paraguay ofrece bonos por 45 millones de d
- Paraguay ofrece bonos por 45 millones de d
- Paraguay ofrece bonos por 45 millones de d
- Paraguay ofrece bonos por 45 millones de d
- Obama condemns attack that killed envoy, 3 others
- Egyptian president, EU to focus on economy
- Libya doctor: US ambassador died of asphyxia
- Foundation urges government to reduce NHI premiums under new system
- US slightly reduces corn forecast for drought
- Egypt actor wins appeal on insulting Islam verdict
- Taiwan helps set up digital center for visually impaired in Malaysia
- US wholesale stockpiles up in July, but sales fell
- US poverty rate unchanged; record numbers persist
- Taiwan's 'Wan Chien' missile likely to be deployed 2014
- King Richard III grave hunters find bones in UK
- Urszula Radwanska into Tashkent Open quarters
- US stocks rise after EU bailout hurdle cleared
- Afghanistan temporarily blocks YouTube
- Romney: White House gave 'mixed signals'
- Global smartphone shipments for 2012 forecast at over 500 million
- Anti-Islam filmmaker in hiding after protests
- Anti-Islam filmmaker in hiding after protests
- Anti-Islam filmmaker in hiding after protests
- Anti-Islam filmmaker in hiding after protests
- Anti-Islam filmmaker in hiding after protests
- Anti-Islam filmmaker in hiding after protests
- Obama condemns attack that killed envoy, 3 others
- Obama condemns attack that killed envoy, 3 others
- Obama condemns attack that killed envoy, 3 others
- Obama condemns attack that killed envoy, 3 others
- Obama condemns attack that killed envoy, 3 others
- Obama condemns attack that killed envoy, 3 others
- Betsey Johnson throws herself a 70th birthday bash
- Betsey Johnson throws herself a 70th birthday bash
- Betsey Johnson throws herself a 70th birthday bash
- Betsey Johnson throws herself a 70th birthday bash
- Betsey Johnson throws herself a 70th birthday bash
- Betsey Johnson throws herself a 70th birthday bash
- Betsey Johnson throws herself a 70th birthday bash
- Betsey Johnson throws herself a 70th birthday bash
- Betsey Johnson throws herself a 70th birthday bash
- Betsey Johnson throws herself a 70th birthday bash
- Betsey Johnson throws herself a 70th birthday bash
- Betsey Johnson throws herself a 70th birthday bash
- Blast in northern Syria targets troops
- Blast in northern Syria targets troops
- Blast in northern Syria targets troops
- Blast in northern Syria targets troops
- Blast in northern Syria targets troops
- Blast in northern Syria targets troops
- Russian ombudsman pledges support for businessmen
- Russian ombudsman pledges support for businessmen
- Russian ombudsman pledges support for businessmen
- Russian ombudsman pledges support for businessmen
- Russian ombudsman pledges support for businessmen
- Russian ombudsman pledges support for businessmen
- Bill Murray mulls Oscar prospects as Roosevelt
- Bill Murray mulls Oscar prospects as Roosevelt
- Bill Murray mulls Oscar prospects as Roosevelt
- Bill Murray mulls Oscar prospects as Roosevelt
- Bill Murray mulls Oscar prospects as Roosevelt
- Bill Murray mulls Oscar prospects as Roosevelt
- Bill Murray mulls Oscar prospects as Roosevelt
- Bill Murray mulls Oscar prospects as Roosevelt
- Bill Murray mulls Oscar prospects as Roosevelt
- Bill Murray mulls Oscar prospects as Roosevelt
- Bill Murray mulls Oscar prospects as Roosevelt
- Bill Murray mulls Oscar prospects as Roosevelt
- Oil drops after supply report; gas up to $3.86
- Oil drops after supply report; gas up to $3.86
- Oil drops after supply report; gas up to $3.86
- Oil drops after supply report; gas up to $3.86
- Oil drops after supply report; gas up to $3.86
- Oil drops after supply report; gas up to $3.86
- Taiwanese team finds gene responsible for cerebellar atrophy type 22
- Police: Blasts at home of Somalia's new president
- Police: Blasts at home of Somalia's new president
- Police: Blasts at home of Somalia's new president
- Police: Blasts at home of Somalia's new president
- Police: Blasts at home of Somalia's new president
- Police: Blasts at home of Somalia's new president
- Obama condemns attack on US consulate in Libya
- Obama condemns attack on US consulate in Libya
- Obama condemns attack on US consulate in Libya
- Obama condemns attack on US consulate in Libya
- Obama condemns attack on US consulate in Libya
- Obama condemns attack on US consulate in Libya
- Coast guards to rehearse escorting fishing boats near Diaoyutais
- S. Africa safari: Watch out for that elephant...
- S. Africa safari: Watch out for that elephant...
- S. Africa safari: Watch out for that elephant...
- S. Africa safari: Watch out for that elephant...
- S. Africa safari: Watch out for that elephant...
- S. Africa safari: Watch out for that elephant...
- Foreign affairs thrust into US presidential race
- Foreign affairs thrust into US presidential race
- Foreign affairs thrust into US presidential race
- Taiwan rejects Philippines' renaming of South China Sea
- Talk of the Day -- Liberate creative industry from political hostage
- Libyan security officers killed in attack on US
- Libyan security officers killed in attack on US
- Libyan security officers killed in attack on US
- Libyan security officers killed in attack on US
- Libyan security officers killed in attack on US
- Libyan security officers killed in attack on US
- Obama condemns attack that killed envoy, 3 others
- Obama condemns attack that killed envoy, 3 others
- Obama condemns attack that killed envoy, 3 others
- Obama condemns attack that killed envoy, 3 others
- Obama condemns attack that killed envoy, 3 others
- Obama condemns attack that killed envoy, 3 others
- Relatives of family killed in Alps demand justice
- Relatives of family killed in Alps demand justice
- Relatives of family killed in Alps demand justice
- Relatives of family killed in Alps demand justice
- Relatives of family killed in Alps demand justice
- Relatives of family killed in Alps demand justice
- Methanol kills 15, injures 24 in central Europe
- 3 other Americans killed in Libya consulate attack: Clinton
- Analysis: Should you buy the new iPhone?
- Russian PM says Pussy Riot punished enough
- Skeleton found under parking lot may be King Richard III
- German court backs eurozone rescue fund
- Dutch prime minister claims vote victory
- Somalia’s new president targeted in suicide attacks
- Obama speaks with Libyan, Egyptian presidents
- NKorea calls SKorea's offer of flood aid an insult
- Official: 3 leads in grisly Alps killings
- BAE Systems and EADS confirm combination talks
- Chile's 9-11 toll: 1 dead officer, 255 arrests
- Violence breaks out at Venezuela campaign event
- Coffers empty, Paraguay sells $45 million in bonds
- England to play Brazil, Ireland at Wembley
- Clerc set to undergo knee surgery, out for 6 weeks
- US poverty rate 15 percent; record numbers persist
- Former No. 1 Ferrero to retire after Valencia Open
- Carrot truck crash kills 12 in Haiti
- Man on trial accused of taking secrets to China
- Embassies in 7 countries warn of possible attacks
- Hafeez: Series win vs. Aussies helps for World T20
- Prosecutor: Amish defendants aren't above the law
- 8.2 percent of US households lack bank accounts
- Abreu suspended for kissing former team's emblem
- St. Lucia stays with Taiwan, seeks ties with China
- US attorney: Madoff employee to plead guilty
- Attorney: NY Knicks' Kidd will fight DWI charge
- Some US gas stations protest Lukoil pricing
- Market relief at German ruling fades ahead of Fed
- Court: Dutch website hyperlink infringed copyright
- Judge says 'no' to televising Guantanamo trial
- Canadian auto strike would hit US quickly
- Official: 3 leads in grisly Alps killings
- Leaders condemn deadly attack on US Libya mission
- Carnival names Costa chairman to run Asia business
- BAE Systems and EADS confirm combination talks
- US stocks rise, and investors wait for the Fed
- Libyan envoy to US condemns Benghazi killings
- UK museum revives first-ever film shot in color
- New iPhone expected at Apple event
- Russian PM calls for Pussy Riot to be freed
- US lawmakers blame China over maritime disputes
- Producer of play about gays faces jail in Uganda
- Music mogul Clive Davis to release autobiography
- South African mining strikes spread
- Greece to toughen hate crime sentencing
- Haiti insurance firm receives $2 million in equity
- Apple says iPhone 5 is thinner, lighter
- UN Security Council strongly condemns Libya attack
- Cuba says ready to negotiate Gross fate
- Haiti's Lamothe sues US newspaper for defamation
- Falklands Census: no growth, population aging
- Gerrard condemns Hillsborough disaster cover-up
- Ronaldo says woes at Madrid are not money-related
- Creamer relishes weather at year's final major
- St. Lucia stays with Taiwan, seeks ties with China
- Apple says new iPhone 5 is thinner, lighter
- 'Ben & Cherry's' porn movie withdrawn after suit
- 50 years after forming X-Men, Professor X dead
- UK police blamed the dead for 1989 stadium tragedy
- Somalia's new leader survives terrorist attack
- South African mining strikes spread
- Zuckerberg lifts Facebook's battered stock
- Cuba says its ready to negotiate Gross fate
- Del Potro looks ready to go for Davis Cup
- Plan B among nominees for Britain's Mercury Prize
- Villa patient about recovering from broken leg
- Barcelona rally for Catalonia draws 1.5M marchers
- US city approves adding fluoride to water
- Euro rises to 4-month high on German ruling
- Iniesta to miss Champions opener with leg injury
- Latino population could have impact in US state
- Music mogul Clive Davis to release autobiography
- Justine Henin expecting first child
- Facebook users get out US vote in large numbers
- Court: Zimbabwe premier's wedding to go ahead
- Deaths in factory fires in Pakistan rises to 283
- Del Potro says he's ready to play Davis Cup
- High-speed chase after bank heist
- Libyan envoy blames extremists for attack on US
- Gerrard condemns Hillsborough disaster cover-up
- Marines headed to Libya to reinforce security
- US lawmakers blame China over maritime disputes
- Tower housing Big Ben gets a new name
- YouTube blocks video inciting violence in Egypt
- David Villa patient about recovery from broken leg
- Vasco da Gama hires Marcelo Oliveira as coach
- Methanol kills 19, injures 24 in central Europe
- French mosque smeared with excrement
- Guantanamo judge: No TV broadcast of Cole trial
- Katie Holmes is newest star Fashion Week designer
- US ambassador killed in consulate attack in Libya
- Dutch exit poll predicts narrow win for Rutte
- Swedish man robbed on subway tracks, hit by train
- Concert giant seeks Jermaine Jackson's book drafts
- UK regulator hands big fine to ex-HBOS executive
- Protest in Tunisia over film ridiculing Islam
- A day many feared turns into a great one for EU
- US officials probing possibility of planned attack
- Expectations high for Fed to announce major action
- YouTube blocks video inciting violence in Mideast
- Apple's smartphone and tablet shipments by quarter
- Weak demand at auction of 10-year US Treasury debt
- General asks preacher not to back anti-Muslim film
- Worldwide market share for smartphones
- Bank heist suspects hurl cash during LA chase
- New Apple mobile software to get maps, Siri update
- Dutch anti-Europe party slammed in elections
- Kathy Bates recovering from double mastectomy
- New video of US aid worker kidnapped in Pakistan
- Greece faces more strikes, no austerity deal yet
- Mars rover Curiosity wrapping up health checkups
- US stocks end higher as investors wait for the Fed
- US probes: Attacks coordinated to mark Sept. 11?
- Spain hope to uphold history and oust US in semis
- US bankruptcy judge OKs 3 American Air labor deals
- Brazilian court upholds Chevron suspension
- Greece to toughen hate crime sentencing
- Platinum prices up as Africa mine dispute spreads
- Details on new iPhone
- Weepu, Messam in NZ lineup to play Springboks
- Former Goldman Sachs exec has book deal
- Britain's foreign minister in Iraq for talks
- US stocks end up as investors wait for the Fed
- Many questions arise about anti-Islam filmmaker
- Dutch exit poll predicts narrow win for Rutte
- Dutch anti-Europe party slammed in elections
- Tropical Storm Kristy forms in Pacific
- Klum: I was faithful to Seal while we were wed
- Man in US trial accused of taking secrets to China
- Katie Holmes is newest Fashion Week design star
- Libya's parliament elects new prime minister
- Correction: Reno Air Races story
- England beat South Africa by 28 runs in T20
- Renoir painting found at US flea market
- Virgin Islands governor vetoes transparency bill
- England levels T20 series with South Africa at 1-1
- Docs: NYC ban on big, sugary drinks could help
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Cuba condemns Libya attack on Americans
- Chris Stevens: US envoy to the Arab world
- Docs: NYC ban on big, sugary drinks could help
- Dominican govt will not fund Miss Universe contest
- US investigates: Attacks coordinated to mark 9/11?
- Challenger Tour to try matches with no lets
- American teen dies from hallucinogen in Peru
- Hunter-Reay crashes in test at Fontana
- Lendl to help replace Connors on tennis tour
- Woman found on NYC Central Park path reports rape
- Libya attack victim remembered by online gamers
- California man confirms role in anti-Islam film
- Chavez Jr. looks to become star like father
- Maid accused of killing Puerto Rico judge's wife
- Puerto Rican man accused of killing brother-in-law
- US Amish haircuttings a hate crime? Jury to say
- US officials say 2 warships moving toward Libya
- American Samoa gov moves to repeal death penalty
- Lawyer: Jailed US man to be released in Nicaragua
- Mexico police capture alleged leader of drug gang
- Kanye West nominated for 17 BET Hip-Hop Awards
- Tall, skinny iPhone in US stores Sept 21
- Weepu, Messam in NZ lineup to play Springboks
- Thursday, September 20
- US congressional panel probes China tech firms
- Child deaths fell below 7 million in 2011
- Child deaths fell below 7 million in 2011
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- US sends Marines to Libya after deadly attack
- Romney, Obama trade barbs over Middle East attacks
- Angry mob kills man suspected in 2 child slayings
- US Nazi war criminal's citizenship case tossed
- Feds investigate theft of Olympic medalist's bikes
- Grenada official says media scaring off investors
- NY judge strikes down terror law scholars fear
- Guatemalans nab alleged Mexico drug trafficker
- Fernandez, Rolfe leads Fire past Toronto FC
- Man shows off Guinness' tallest mohawk in NYC park
- Ruling Dutch party claims victory in elections
- Review: 'Fly Me To the Moon' is a soaring farce
- Millwood and Mariners beat Romero, Blue Jays 3-2
- Report: US strikes on Iran would risk major war
- China Times: Get aggressive with economy
- Australian police arrest man on terror charge
- Florida voter-roll purge yields few non-citizens
- K-League club Sangju to boycott season.
- Flipkens beats top-seeded Cibulkova in Quebec City
- Vietnam PM orders fresh crackdown on bloggers
- Welch, Civil Wars, Shakes win at Americana Awards
- Serena Williams, Sharapova to play in Brisbane
- China's absent VP mentioned in news report
- Cibulkova, Wickmayer crash out in Quebec
- Mexico Navy arrests Gulf drug cartel leader
- NL Capsules
- Fresh from US Open win, Lendl joins senior tour
- Shares of AUO under pressure on price-fixing fine report
- NKorea calls SKorea's offer of flood aid an insult
- Jamaica offended by Zimbabwe leader's remarks
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- AL Capsules
- Fines for using digital devices while driving expected next month
- Vietnam PM orders fresh crackdown on bloggers
- Mexico: Purported Gulf drug cartel leader caught
- US reports incidents of tainted ricotta cheese
- China's absent VP mentioned in news report
- Australian police arrest man on terror charge
- Fever keeps up East title hopes, beat woeful Storm
- HTC not considered ready for iPhone 5 competition: British bank
- Oil price up after attack on US consulate in Libya
- Taiwan shares close up 0.11%
- Thai brewer in $7B offer for drinks conglomerate
- Coast Guard demonstrates escort procedures near Diaoyutais
- Obama speaks with Libyan, Egyptian presidents
- US, allies set to launch anti-mine naval exercises
- Taiwan keeping close eye on Japan's moves on Diaoyutais
- Pope's Lebanon visit made urgent by Syria's war
- A's records tumble in 4-1 win over Angels
- All Blacks, Springboks in overdue clash of powers
- Jailing made Colombian relive kidnapping trauma
- Cambodia genocide defendant ruled unfit for trial
- Dutch prepare for conservative-Labor coalition
- Gunmen kill 7 road workers in southwest Pakistan
- All Blacks, Springboks in overdue clash of powers
- Court rejects appeal for Demjanjuk citizenship
- Local bourse edges higher ahead of U.S. Fed's decision
- Jolie visits Syrian refugees in Turkey
- Uzbekistan begins gas deliveries to China
- Jury to deliberate in Ohio Amish haircutting trial
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Madsen arrested on suspicion of drunk driving
- Asian casino boom aims to lure region's new rich
- NYC big-soda crackdown plan goes to vote Thursday
- Muhammad Ali to receive Liberty Medal on Thursday
- Protesters storm US Embassy in Yemen
- Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 9 wickets
- Van der Vaart expected to revitalize Hamburg
- Banks launch legal challenge over Dubai debt
- From brand new laptop to infected by pressing 'on'
- Taiwan solar firms may benefit from China's dumping woes: report
- Shares in BAE and EADS slide day after merger talk
- 25% of Taiwan's mobile subscribers might buy iPhone 5: report
- California man confirms role in anti-Islam film
- Business group want end to minimal wages for foreign workers
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Japan's occupation of Diaoyutais unlawful: president
- Gignac making unbeaten Marseille no laughingstock
- Official warns of financial problems associated with Chinese tourists
- Europe's minority youth face steeper job hurdles
- Ireland beats Zimbabwe by 54 runs in T20 warmup
- Rights group: Thai refugee policies inadequate
- US looks to surprise favorite Spain in Davis Cup
- Under fire, a Vietnamese blogger vows dissent
- Madrid hopes sad Ronaldo recovered for Sevilla
- UK police arrest 2 in police bribery investigation
- After Pakistan fire, police probe factory owners
- Morsi says Egyptians reject 'unlawful acts'
- Longtime F1 medical chief Watkins dies at 84
- Red Cross expands food aid in Mali's north
- Prince William's wife gives 1st speech abroad
- Serie A's Roman clubs making early season noise
- Obama and Romney trade tough words over attacks
- Escorting Taiwanese boats around Diaoyutais helps protect rights
- Pacquiao fight with Marquez almost set
- China construction elevator falls; 19 workers die
- Japan's new envoy to China falls ill in Tokyo
- Spain vs. US Davis Cup Draw List
- US consulate in Berlin evacuated as precaution
- New envoy to Syria arrives in Damascus
- Banks launch legal challenge over Dubai debt
- More rumors swirl on status of China's absent VP
- Dutch prepare for conservative-Labor coalition
- Another Foxconn worker falls to death in China
- World stocks mixed despite expected US Fed action
- UK spy agency asks academics to tackle cyber risks
- UK Athletics hires Black as performance director
- Ex-AIT head speaks on Taiwan's economic future, national identity
- Zimbabwe: Swiss tourist fined for insulting Mugabe
- Italy's borrowing costs sharply down, demand high
- Experts fault captain, crew, Costa for Italy wreck
- Tropical Storm Nadine near hurricane strength
- Editor's note:
- Obama and Romney trade tough words over attacks
- Ex-AIT head speaks on Taiwan's economic future, national identity
- German banks: no EU-wide deposit insurance
- Roald Dahl stories coming out as e-books in US
- Prosecutor: Key to Alpine killing case is in UK
- Indian police say top Kashmiri rebel arrested
- McCain: Obama pursues a 'feckless foreign policy'
- Greek unions call general strike for Sept. 26
- After Pakistan fire, police probe factory owners
- Rights group: Politicians tied to Kenya clashes
- French Prez meets with families of Niger hostages
- Jolie visits Syrian refugees in Turkey
- Review: Wii goes out quietly with 'Last Story'
- New envoy to Syria arrives in Damascus
- Plane skids off Taipei runway; no injuries reported
- Webcam update: Moira signs job contract
- Red Rock Lakes refuge
- Taiwanese tourist's article causes widespread discussion in Malaysia
- Taiwan solar firms forecast to win US$10m in orders at U.S. fair
- Ma tells Foreign Ministry to seek Japan's support for peace initiative
- Ireland optimistic as 3-month bills sell cheaply
- France to continue to evacuate illegal Roma camps
- Obama: Egypt not an ally or enemy
- Witness: Alpine killings scene 'out of Hollywood'
- FA apologizes for part in Hillsborough disaster
- BP sells Norwegian Sea stake to Norske Shell
- Indian police say top Kashmiri rebel arrested
- More expensive gas pushes up US wholesale prices
- Weekly US jobless aid applications jump to 382K
- Oil price up after attack on US consulate in Libya
- Russian doctor pleads not guilty in prison death
- Review: iPhone 5 blends beauty with versatility
- Foreign banks upbeat about iPhone 5 supply chain
- Japan judo champ pleads innocent in rape trial
- US wants safe repatriation of Rohingya to Myanmar
- Politician's trial offers rare view of Kazakhstan
- Israel hints it will keep pressing US on Iran
- Mexico: Purported Gulf drug cartel leader caught
- iPhone 5 will fuel battle of LTE phones: analyst
- Media urged to report on weather responsibly
- Scientists ID new species of monkey in Congo
- Ex champs Webb, Jiyai hold British clubhouse lead
- China's heir-apparent recovering from liver surgery: reports
- Lamborghini recalls 1,500 cars due to risk of fire
- German intel official quits in far-right flap
- Witness: Alpine killings scene 'out of Hollywood'
- Jeff Gordon rejuvenated heading into Chase
- Hurricane Isaac sends US jobless claims up to 382K
- Mexico: Purported Gulf drug cartel leader caught
- Brit producer of gay play in Uganda held in jail
- As Fed ends meeting, many expect bold action
- US stocks open higher ahead of Fed decision
- Afghan president postpones trip over prophet film
- Rain eases drought as US corn harvest continues
- Falklands population stagnant, aging, census finds
- Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcome a son
- Acer, Alibaba call off phone launch after pressure from Google
- Talk of the Day -- Will wage hike dampen GDP growth?
- Oil up on Middle East fears ahead of Fed decision
- US diplomats wounded in Libya treated in Germany
- 'Trek' star's own history inspires new musical
- 2 Swiss athletes banned for buying drugs online
- US stocks rising slightly ahead of Fed decision
- Czech police find possible lethal methanol sources
- Grammy winner Carlos Santana has book deal
- Protesters storm US Embassy in Yemen in new attack
- China to build communication network covering South China Sea islets
- Rights group: Politicians tied to Kenya clashes
- Correction: Israel-Brain Research Fund story
- Clinton calls anti-Islam video 'disgusting'
- Clinton calls anti-Islam video 'disgusting'
- Clinton calls anti-Islam video 'disgusting'
- Clinton calls anti-Islam video 'disgusting'
- Clinton calls anti-Islam video 'disgusting'
- Clinton calls anti-Islam video 'disgusting'
- Jolie visits Syrian refugees in Turkey
- Jolie visits Syrian refugees in Turkey
- Jolie visits Syrian refugees in Turkey
- Jolie visits Syrian refugees in Turkey
- Jolie visits Syrian refugees in Turkey
- Jolie visits Syrian refugees in Turkey
- Jolie visits Syrian refugees in Turkey
- Jolie visits Syrian refugees in Turkey
- Jolie visits Syrian refugees in Turkey
- Jolie visits Syrian refugees in Turkey
- Jolie visits Syrian refugees in Turkey
- Jolie visits Syrian refugees in Turkey
- Madoff controller's planned guilty plea postponed
- Madoff controller's planned guilty plea postponed
- Madoff controller's planned guilty plea postponed
- Madoff controller's planned guilty plea postponed
- Madoff controller's planned guilty plea postponed
- Madoff controller's planned guilty plea postponed
- Madoff controller's planned guilty plea postponed
- Madoff controller's planned guilty plea postponed
- Madoff controller's planned guilty plea postponed
- Madoff controller's planned guilty plea postponed
- Madoff controller's planned guilty plea postponed
- Madoff controller's planned guilty plea postponed
- New U.S. envoy arrives in Taipei
- Led Zeppelin to release 2007 reunion concert film
- Led Zeppelin to release 2007 reunion concert film
- Led Zeppelin to release 2007 reunion concert film
- Led Zeppelin to release 2007 reunion concert film
- Led Zeppelin to release 2007 reunion concert film
- Led Zeppelin to release 2007 reunion concert film
- Tropical Storm Nadine near hurricane strength
- Tropical Storm Nadine near hurricane strength
- Tropical Storm Nadine near hurricane strength
- Tropical Storm Nadine near hurricane strength
- Tropical Storm Nadine near hurricane strength
- Tropical Storm Nadine near hurricane strength
- Del Potro to open against Stepanek in Davis Cup
- Del Potro to open against Stepanek in Davis Cup
- Del Potro to open against Stepanek in Davis Cup
- Del Potro to open against Stepanek in Davis Cup
- Del Potro to open against Stepanek in Davis Cup
- Del Potro to open against Stepanek in Davis Cup
- Del Potro to open against Stepanek in Davis Cup
- Ale fans hail a thousand UK breweries
- Ale fans hail a thousand UK breweries
- Ale fans hail a thousand UK breweries
- Ale fans hail a thousand UK breweries
- Ale fans hail a thousand UK breweries
- Ale fans hail a thousand UK breweries
- Ale fans hail a thousand UK breweries
- Ale fans hail a thousand UK breweries
- Ale fans hail a thousand UK breweries
- Ale fans hail a thousand UK breweries
- Ale fans hail a thousand UK breweries
- Ale fans hail a thousand UK breweries
- Urszula Radwanska into semifinals at Tashkent Open
- Urszula Radwanska into semifinals at Tashkent Open
- Urszula Radwanska into semifinals at Tashkent Open
- Urszula Radwanska into semifinals at Tashkent Open
- Urszula Radwanska into semifinals at Tashkent Open
- Urszula Radwanska into semifinals at Tashkent Open
- Urszula Radwanska into semifinals at Tashkent Open
- Urszula Radwanska into semifinals at Tashkent Open
- UK Parliament could temporarily quit famous home
- UK Parliament could temporarily quit famous home
- UK Parliament could temporarily quit famous home
- UK Parliament could temporarily quit famous home
- UK Parliament could temporarily quit famous home
- UK Parliament could temporarily quit famous home
- Argentina vs Czech Republic Davis Cup Draw
- Argentina vs Czech Republic Davis Cup Draw
- Argentina vs Czech Republic Davis Cup Draw
- Argentina vs Czech Republic Davis Cup Draw
- Argentina vs Czech Republic Davis Cup Draw
- Argentina vs Czech Republic Davis Cup Draw
- Argentina vs Czech Republic Davis Cup Draw
- Japan calls for fishery talks with Taiwan
- New Chinese leadership will not alter stance on sovereignty: scholar
- Sanba becomes strong typhoon, moves toward Okinawa
- Experts fault captain, crew, Costa for Italy wreck
- Experts fault captain, crew, Costa for Italy wreck
- Experts fault captain, crew, Costa for Italy wreck
- Experts fault captain, crew, Costa for Italy wreck
- Experts fault captain, crew, Costa for Italy wreck
- Experts fault captain, crew, Costa for Italy wreck
- Experts fault captain, crew, Costa for Italy wreck
- Experts fault captain, crew, Costa for Italy wreck
- Experts fault captain, crew, Costa for Italy wreck
- Experts fault captain, crew, Costa for Italy wreck
- Experts fault captain, crew, Costa for Italy wreck
- Experts fault captain, crew, Costa for Italy wreck
- Argentina expands $6.9 billion welfare program
- Argentina expands $6.9 billion welfare program
- Argentina expands $6.9 billion welfare program
- Argentina expands $6.9 billion welfare program
- Argentina expands $6.9 billion welfare program
- Argentina expands $6.9 billion welfare program
- Argentina expands $6.9 billion welfare program
- Argentina expands $6.9 billion welfare program
- Argentina expands $6.9 billion welfare program
- Argentina expands $6.9 billion welfare program
- Argentina expands $6.9 billion welfare program
- Argentina expands $6.9 billion welfare program
- Nissan recalls 51,000 cars after steering fault
- Nissan recalls 51,000 cars after steering fault
- Nissan recalls 51,000 cars after steering fault
- Nissan recalls 51,000 cars after steering fault
- Nissan recalls 51,000 cars after steering fault
- Nissan recalls 51,000 cars after steering fault
- Nissan recalls 51,000 cars after steering fault
- Nissan recalls 51,000 cars after steering fault
- Nissan recalls 51,000 cars after steering fault
- Nissan recalls 51,000 cars after steering fault
- Nissan recalls 51,000 cars after steering fault
- Nissan recalls 51,000 cars after steering fault
- Slovak teachers strike over low pay
- Slovak teachers strike over low pay
- Slovak teachers strike over low pay
- Slovak teachers strike over low pay
- Slovak teachers strike over low pay
- Slovak teachers strike over low pay
- Slovak teachers strike over low pay
- Slovak teachers strike over low pay
- Slovak teachers strike over low pay
- Slovak teachers strike over low pay
- Slovak teachers strike over low pay
- Slovak teachers strike over low pay
- Best things in Rio are free, from beach to samba
- Best things in Rio are free, from beach to samba
- Best things in Rio are free, from beach to samba
- Best things in Rio are free, from beach to samba
- Best things in Rio are free, from beach to samba
- Best things in Rio are free, from beach to samba
- More rumors swirl on status of China's absent VP
- More rumors swirl on status of China's absent VP
- More rumors swirl on status of China's absent VP
- More rumors swirl on status of China's absent VP
- More rumors swirl on status of China's absent VP
- More rumors swirl on status of China's absent VP
- More rumors swirl on status of China's absent VP
- Japan's new envoy to China falls ill in Tokyo
- Japan's new envoy to China falls ill in Tokyo
- Japan's new envoy to China falls ill in Tokyo
- Japan's new envoy to China falls ill in Tokyo
- Japan's new envoy to China falls ill in Tokyo
- Japan's new envoy to China falls ill in Tokyo
- Japan's new envoy to China falls ill in Tokyo
- New York bans big, sugary drinks in obesity fight
- New York bans big, sugary drinks in obesity fight
- New York bans big, sugary drinks in obesity fight
- New York bans big, sugary drinks in obesity fight
- New York bans big, sugary drinks in obesity fight
- New York bans big, sugary drinks in obesity fight
- New York bans big, sugary drinks in obesity fight
- New York bans big, sugary drinks in obesity fight
- New York bans big, sugary drinks in obesity fight
- New York bans big, sugary drinks in obesity fight
- New York bans big, sugary drinks in obesity fight
- New York bans big, sugary drinks in obesity fight
- Nordstrom to expand into Canada
- Nordstrom to expand into Canada
- Nordstrom to expand into Canada
- Nordstrom to expand into Canada
- Nordstrom to expand into Canada
- Nordstrom to expand into Canada
- Nordstrom to expand into Canada
- Nordstrom to expand into Canada
- Nordstrom to expand into Canada
- Nordstrom to expand into Canada
- Nordstrom to expand into Canada
- Nordstrom to expand into Canada
- EU harshly critical of Iran's nuclear defiance
- EU harshly critical of Iran's nuclear defiance
- EU harshly critical of Iran's nuclear defiance
- EU harshly critical of Iran's nuclear defiance
- EU harshly critical of Iran's nuclear defiance
- EU harshly critical of Iran's nuclear defiance
- After prophet film, militia threatens US in Iraq
- After prophet film, militia threatens US in Iraq
- After prophet film, militia threatens US in Iraq
- After prophet film, militia threatens US in Iraq
- After prophet film, militia threatens US in Iraq
- After prophet film, militia threatens US in Iraq
- Francesca Zambello to direct National Opera in US
- Francesca Zambello to direct National Opera in US
- Francesca Zambello to direct National Opera in US
- Francesca Zambello to direct National Opera in US
- Francesca Zambello to direct National Opera in US
- Francesca Zambello to direct National Opera in US
- United Technologies to resume share buyback in '13
- United Technologies to resume share buyback in '13
- United Technologies to resume share buyback in '13
- United Technologies to resume share buyback in '13
- United Technologies to resume share buyback in '13
- Jewel pens new song, 'Flower' for cancer survivors
- Urszula Radwanska into semifinals at Tashkent Open
- Underwood aims to leave fans 'Blown Away' by tour
- Colombian rebels name peace talk negotiators
- Ex-Stanford exec gets 3 years for $7B swindle
- Azerbaijani ax killer's pardon raises war fears
- US declares fishery disaster in New England
- Family awaits Nicaragua jail's release of American
- Morsi says embassies in Egypt will be protected
- 'Jersey Shore' cast member gets 2-year bar ban
- Kirk Douglas doubles Skid Row pledge to $10M
- World stocks mixed ahead of expected US Fed action
- Madsen released from hospital after arrest
- New York bans big, sugary drinks in obesity fight
- Talks to end Chicago teacher strike make progress
- WADA taking cautious approach on cycling amnesty
- Azerbaijani ax killer's pardon raises war fears
- Oil up on Middle East fears ahead of Fed decision
- Talks to end Chicago teacher strike make progress
- Anti-US protests spread to Yemen
- Residents evacuated as Guatemala volcano erupts
- Japan's economic recovery may be stalling on global slowdown
- New York becomes first city to ban large-sized soft drinks
- Group wants ‘Nemo’ classified as endangered species
- UN meeting condemns Iran's nuclear defiance
- 6 Chinese ships near islands in dispute with Japan
- Romney returns to criticizing Obama on economy
- Scientists ID new species of monkey in Congo
- Nation says goodbye to moonwalker Neil Armstrong
- Nation says goodbye to moonwalker Neil Armstrong
- North Mali robber describes Shariah amputation
- US stocks edging higher ahead of Fed decision
- Madsen released from hospital after Malibu arrest
- German president signs permanent bailout fund
- Candidate uses porn clips to sex up Bosnia race
- Family awaits Nicaragua jail's release of American
- Terry, Ferdinand to face off in west London derby
- France finance minister: Tools available for Spain
- Warrant issued for ex-Grateful Dead drummer Hart
- Fed to spend $40B a month on bond purchases
- Text of the Federal Reserve's statement Thursday
- Scientists ID new species of monkey in Congo
- Famed Swedish ship deteriorating fast, study says
- Prince William's wife gives her 1st speech abroad
- UN faults 16 gov'ts for reprisals against critics
- US IDs California man's role in anti-Islam film
- UK Parliament ponders shift from Westminster
- Arizona, Vegas residents awed by missile contrail
- Major US airlines raise some fares $10 round trip
- UN meeting rebukes Iran's nuclear defiance
- Injured del Potro to open vs Stepanek in Davis Cup
- Romney in dramatic campaign switch back to economy
- Comparing US Fed's views on economy, next steps
- Zimbabwe launches media complaints watchdog
- UK police seek woman over bleach offered to baby
- Rain eases drought, but too late for US corn
- 'Time Traveler's Wife' coming out as e-book
- Colombian rebels name peace talk negotiators
- Great Dane from Michigan is world's tallest dog
- Oil rises after Fed takes steps to boost economy
- Libyan attacks said to be 2-part militant assault
- Farmers angry at counterterror tactic in Pakistan
- New envoy to Syria says crisis getting worse
- Romney switches campaign message back to economy
- Israeli court: Settlers can return to Hebron home
- Lufthansa, cabin crew union agree on arbitrator
- US travel outfits decry tighter Cuba rules
- Deena from 'Jersey Shore' gets 2-year bar ban
- Brit producer of gay play in Uganda held in jail
- Canada blames US for delayed detainee transfer
- Fiat to lay out investment plans in October
- Stocks jump as Fed moves to boost weak US economy
- Sweden's Sjoholm leads 1st round of Italian Open
- US stocks surge after Fed announces more help
- US mob boss pleads guilty to racketeering
- Fed cuts 2012 growth forecast, raises next 2 years
- US budget deficit hits $1.16 trillion in Aug
- Antietam battle so big, there are 2 re-enactments
- Cuban dissident weak 3 days into hunger strike
- France to continue to evacuate illegal Roma camps
- Barbra Streisand to help honor Marvin Hamlisch
- Fed moves to boost weak US economy; stocks jump
- Albanian policeman shot dead outside capital
- Italian government sells 1.7 percent stake in Eni
- Glimpses of workplaces that most of us seldom see
- UK sex comedy director Stanley Long dies at 78
- Latest developments in protest of anti-Islam film
- Q&A: Coptic Christians on film sparking protests
- Snark flies in US Embassy-Brotherhood Twitter spat
- Eruption at Guatemala volcano forces evacuations
- Official: Man in custody in Central Park attack
- NYC to require consent for oral suction ritual
- NASA's retired space shuttle Endeavour headed west
- US man among 4 killed in Libya, family says
- APNewsBreak: US identifies anti-Muslim filmmaker
- Security boosted at US sites after Libya attack
- Obama: Egypt not an ally or enemy
- Forgetting Afghan war, until death brings it home
- Snark flies in US Embassy-Brotherhood Twitter spat
- SKorea's Haeji Kang and So Yeon Ryu set the pace
- US AG cuts Mideast trip short for Libya probe
- 33,000 fleeing Guatemala volcano eruption
- Jail time for Alaska mom who left kids in cold car
- Hard-working Loretta Devine up for second Emmy
- Man arrested in NYC Central Park sex assault
- Fiat to lay out investment plans in October
- A-list and crowds expected at Brooklyn Book Fest
- Sally Struthers charged with drunken driving
- Analysis: Film mayhem window into Islamist battles
- Panetta heading to Japan, China
- Canada auto union offers wage cuts, weighs strike
- 33,000 fleeing Guatemala volcano eruption
- Bold looks at NY Fashion Week turn up the volume
- Dow hits four-year high after Fed stimulus
- Investors run to gold after Fed promises action
- US Treasurys rise on Fed plan to buy more bonds
- Man arrested in Central Park attack on woman, 73
- Ford board meeting ends with no CEO news
- Syria rebel: Sunni jihadists after Shiite hostages
- NASA's retired shuttle Endeavour heads west Monday
- Beyonce, Jay-Z to raise money for Obama
- The Fed steps in, and stocks soar: Dow climbs 206
- Mike Conway asks out of IndyCar race at Fontana
- Guatemala volcano erupts outside tourist center
- Canada auto union offers wage cuts, weighs strike
- NYC to require consent for circumcision ritual
- Venezuela's Capriles ousts lawmaker for bribes
- Photographer who captured images of Wright dies
- Appeals court considers Arpaio's traffic stops
- Disney CFO says ads weak; announces $50M film loss
- Carmelo Anthony foundation targets Puerto Rico
- Struggling Palmeiras and Scolari end contract
- US braces for more violence from anti-Muslim film
- Faust: Cheating at Harvard not a sports problem
- Dollar falls on Fed stimulus plan for US economy
- Chinese high-tech firms interrogated by Congress
- Brazil to invest extra $500 million for Rio 2016
- Senators says US must boost Caribbean security
- Court victory for Americans in Dutch Caribbean
- Judge puts hold on Arkansas River art project
- US launches national defense satellite
- US consulate attack in Libya said twin operation
- NYC bans big, sugary drinks at restaurants
- Volc
- Volc
- Volc
- Volc
- Volc
- Volc
- Faust: Harvard cheating not just a sports problem
- Sally Struthers charged with drunken driving in US
- Montgomerie withdraws injured from Italian Open
- US defense satellite launched from California
- Venezuela's Capriles ousts lawmaker for bribes
- Struggling Palmeiras and Scolari end contract
- Fed unveils bold, open-ended steps to aid economy
- A look at Channing Tatum's 5 films this year
- China high-tech firms deny spying before Congress
- Judge: Peregrine CEO should be released from jail
- WTA Challenge Bell Results
- US identifies anti-Muslim filmmaker
- Daryl Tuffey retires from all cricket
- Bank of America settles discrimination allegations
- US man linked to Anonymous hackers arrested
- Arab protests puts foreign policy at the fore
- Senators says US must boost Caribbean security
- Anti-Muslim film promoter outspoken on Islam
- Nintendo's Wii U to launch Nov. 18, start at $300
- Oregon Congress members knock Chinese over mural
- American Samoa to begin foreign export of can tuna
- Jamaica PM: Mugabe's chiding remarks 'misguided'
- IndyCar had good year but still has big challenges
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Today In History
- Romney returns to criticizing Obama on economy
- SKorea regains old embassy in US, snipes at Japan
- SKorea regains old embassy in US, snipes at Japan
- Obama calls top lawmakers amid Mideast protests
- Muhammad Ali receives Liberty Medal in Philly
- Argentina pack impresses Australia's Polota-Nau
- Gunmen kill 5 in northern Mexico
- Man arrested in Central Park attack on woman, 73
- Cameroon appoints Jean-Paul Akono as coach
- Del Piero to arrive Sunday to take up Sydney deal
- US man released from Nicaraguan prison
- AP PHOTOS: Bold style highlights NY Fashion Week
- US man released from Nicaraguan prison
- Thousands march against Argentine government
- Australian miner Fortescue halts share trading
- Mexico ex-president urges US to expand partnership
- Man in US sentenced in immigrant smuggling case
- 6 Chinese boats near disputed islands
- China to hold trial of ex-police chief on Tuesday
- Hernandez loses 3rd straight, Toronto beat Ms 8-3
- Wozniak hurts shoulder, withdraws in Quebec City
- AP Interview: Japan nuke probe head defends report
- Asia stocks rally on Fed pledge to help US economy
- China to hold trial of ex-police chief on Tuesday
- 6 Chinese ships near islands in dispute with Japan
- U.S. confident in Taiwan's handling of territorial rows: legislator
- Injunction sought in Arizona immigration case
- Taiwan shares rally in morning session on Fed's stimulus move
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Packers run fake FG, beat Bears 23-10
- 800-year Chinese encyclopedia on display in Taiwan
- United Daily News: New health insurance system causes fuss
- Home Depot closing last 7 China big box outlets
- Former Alberta premiere Lougheed, 84, dies
- Medal for Japanese-American veterans to tour US
- Guatemalan eruption sparks massive evacation order
- AL Capsules
- Romney criticizes Obama on economy
- Japan opposition leaders urge stronger defense
- US identifies anti-Muslim filmmaker
- Indonesia police on alert for US Embassy protest
- Oil above $99 after Fed vows action on economy
- Euro ministers meet to discuss rescue efforts
- Lawmaker faces expulsion for his anti-Putin stance
- Stein Huysegems signs with Wellington Phoenix
- Taiwan's spirit of volunteerism evident worldwide: President Ma
- Future of Deccan Chargers may be decided Saturday
- Prosecutors delay freedom of Khmer Rouge official
- Taiwan shares close up 2.10%
- Smith to lead review into Australian swimming
- Son of former Pakistani PM arrested in drug case
- Plans for giant Antarctic marine sanctuary falter
- Taiwanese encouraged to learn more foreign languages
- NL Capsules
- Greece may get more time to meet commitments
- Prosecutors delay freedom of Khmer Rouge official
- Royal Bank of Scotland IPO for Direct Line insurer
- US hostage appeals for family help in new video
- Ecuador's free-press watchdog under assault
- Change of Pakistan's blasphemy laws unlikely
- Cardinals notch vital win over struggling Dodgers
- Officials: Kenyan police stop major terror attack
- Taiwan's spirit of volunteerism evident worldwide: Ma (update)
- New AIT director assumes duties
- Japanese, Chinese ships exchange island warnings
- Local bourse ends above 7,700 points on U.S. liquidity easing
- Russia's Putin tells critic his stunts were staged
- Tajikistan say Uzbek troops violating its border
- Defense: American set free can't leave Nicaragua
- Bus collides with truck, killing 51 in Afghanistan
- William and Kate 'saddened' over nude photo claim
- Officials: 75 Kurdish rebels killed in clashes
- Greece: 4 Russians dead in bus accident
- US hostage appeals for family help in new video
- Taiwan will protect fishing rights in Diaoyutai waters: Ma
- Ukraine leader vows to allay EU concerns
- 2 Chinese teens arrested for allegedly killing 7
- Huawei: Australia law could exclude China firms
- US gov't shutdown averted but 'fiscal cliff' waits
- Pakistan factory owners in deadly blaze get bail
- Reid meets prot
- Reid meets prot
- Reid meets prot
- Reid meets prot
- Reid meets prot
- Reid meets prot
- Reid meets prot
- Taiwanese working holidaymakers object to being called 'laborers'
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Fed QE3 could hurt world economy: scholar
- Japan Cabinet panel urges ending use of nuke power
- Dutch PM wants to form coalition with Labor
- Acer apologizes for cancellation of press conference in China
- International kite festival to kick off Saturday
- Pakistan factory owners in deadly blaze get bail
- Lawmaker faces expulsion for his anti-Putin stance
- Striking SAfrican miners reject Lonmin wage offer
- Camelot looks to complete English Triple Crown
- Tropical Storm Nadine to turn away from the US
- Davis Cup: Japan 1, Israel 1
- Lawmaker expelled over his anti-Putin stance
- Topless photos of UK's Kate draw royal scrutiny
- 2 arrested in shooting of Italian nuclear firm CEO
- Egypt president urges Muslims to protect embassies
- Bettman says another NHL lockout looms
- US to Syria: violence no excuse to hide nuke work
- UN health agency says Ebola toll at 31 in Congo
- Turkish PM condemns Libya US mission attack
- Euro ministers to discuss giving Greece more time
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Decision on minimum wage increase set for review
- UN health agency says Ebola toll at 31 in Congo
- World stocks jump on Fed pledge for US economy
- Hong Kong activists plan return to Diaoyutais
- Taiwan lawmakers visit French Senate
- Berlin pledges investigation of neo-Nazi case
- Ukraine leader vows to allay EU concerns
- Draghi: "Postive results" already from bond plan
- Topless photos of UK's Kate draw royal scrutiny
- Pope arrives in Lebanon with message of peace
- Israel leader says US may not act against Iran
- Taiwan's stock exchange index to challenge 8,000: brokerages
- Former boxing champ Hatton comes out of retirement
- Volunteer divers to clean up sea off northeastern Taiwan
- Beer, wine on menu at new Magic Kingdom restaurant
- Wiggins leads Britain into road world champs
- For Muhammad Ali, a Liberty Medal in Philly
- SAfrican justice minister: No more strike marches
- Girl injured in fatal France attack returning home
- Turkish PM predicts end to Assad's regime
- Egypt president urges Muslims to protect embassies
- Senior Order of Malta officials leave Taiwan
- Russia expels anti-Putin lawmaker; who's next?
- Tashkent Open Results
- Yemeni police clash with protesters at US Embassy
- India gov't faces heat after raising diesel prices
- 2nd round play suspended because of strong winds
- US asks Sri Lanka to quickly investigate abuses
- Liverpool looks to revive fortunes in EPL
- UK: More troops could quit Afghanistan in 2013
- Striking SAfrican miners reject Lonmin wage offer
- Madrid reveals record revenues, drop in debt
- Romney heads again to battleground Ohio
- Military keeping close tabs on Diaoyutai waters: spokesman
- Thousands in Kashmir protest anti-Islam film
- Davis Cup: Netherlands 0, Switzerland 1
- Federer beats De Bakker in Davis Cup playoff
- Cabinet panel wants Japan to end nuclear power use
- IAAF ratifies world records for Kimetto and Eaton
- New museum chief unveils visions
- Tropical prints galore at Caroline Charles' show
- Higher gas costs drive up US consumer prices
- Sudan police confront protests at British Embassy
- US official: Yosemite visitor recovered from virus
- Gas prices, cars push US retail sales up 0.9 pct.
- US asks Sri Lanka to investigate wartime abuses
- Croatian teen makes 1st WTA final in Tashkent
- Norway court rejects Philip Morris lawsuit
- India agrees to let in foreign retailers, again
- European ministers discuss Greece debt extension
- FIFA extends Juventus coach Conte's ban worldwide
- Military police held in Cambodian reporter's death
- Rush: Brown paper packages not his favorite things
- Davis Cup: Belgium 1, Sweden 0
- Ex-UBS trader goes on trial accused of $2.3B fraud
- US ends one investigation into Avon Products
- CONCACAF appoints integrity committee
- UnitedHealth to replace Kraft in Dow 30
- Irish man charged with stealing cannoli in Boston
- Chances of military conflict over Diaoyutais slim: scholars
- US industrial production fell 1.2 percent
- Recent changes to the Dow industrials
- Benfica defender Luisa suspended for 2 months
- Ferrer beats Querrey for Spain to lead US 1-0
- China to try ex-police head for defection, bribery
- Macedonia slips into recession
- Play cancelled at Women's British from high winds
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- London Fashion Week aims to build on Olympic buzz
- Taiwan urges China, Japan to show restraint in Diaoyutais row
- Protests against film spread in Mideast; 1 killed
- Pope appeals for peace in Lebanon visit
- Hughes to leave handshake choice to Ferdinand
- China's likely new leader to deliver speech on weekend: report
- Canciller: Embajada de Sud
- Canciller: Embajada de Sud
- Canciller: Embajada de Sud
- Canciller: Embajada de Sud
- Canciller: Embajada de Sud
- Canciller: Embajada de Sud
- Italy moves to protect agriculture
- Play cancelled at Women's British from high winds
- Paul Rudd to host all-star bowling benefit
- Swedish journalists tell of Ethiopia prison ordeal
- Oil breaks $100 after Fed vows action on economy
- Philippines to deport alleged fraudsters to Taiwan, China
- US ends one investigation into Avon Products
- Probation department looking at filmmaker
- Puerto Rican man, 86, accused of murder
- Obamas salute Olympians, Paralympians
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- Carlile hopes to inspire with same-sex marriage
- Carlile hopes to inspire with same-sex marriage
- Carlile hopes to inspire with same-sex marriage
- Carlile hopes to inspire with same-sex marriage
- Carlile hopes to inspire with same-sex marriage
- Carlile hopes to inspire with same-sex marriage
- US official: Marine team sent to Yemen
- US official: Marine team sent to Yemen
- US official: Marine team sent to Yemen
- US official: Marine team sent to Yemen
- US official: Marine team sent to Yemen
- US official: Marine team sent to Yemen
- Israel leader says US may not act against Iran
- Israel leader says US may not act against Iran
- Israel leader says US may not act against Iran
- Israel leader says US may not act against Iran
- Israel leader says US may not act against Iran
- Israel leader says US may not act against Iran
- Latest cutbacks in Portugal bring explosive mood
- Latest cutbacks in Portugal bring explosive mood
- Latest cutbacks in Portugal bring explosive mood
- Latest cutbacks in Portugal bring explosive mood
- Latest cutbacks in Portugal bring explosive mood
- Latest cutbacks in Portugal bring explosive mood
- Latest cutbacks in Portugal bring explosive mood
- Latest cutbacks in Portugal bring explosive mood
- Latest cutbacks in Portugal bring explosive mood
- Latest cutbacks in Portugal bring explosive mood
- Latest cutbacks in Portugal bring explosive mood
- Latest cutbacks in Portugal bring explosive mood
- Paul Rudd to host all-star bowling benefit
- Paul Rudd to host all-star bowling benefit
- Paul Rudd to host all-star bowling benefit
- Paul Rudd to host all-star bowling benefit
- Paul Rudd to host all-star bowling benefit
- Paul Rudd to host all-star bowling benefit
- SAfrican police fire tear gas at striking miners
- SAfrican police fire tear gas at striking miners
- SAfrican police fire tear gas at striking miners
- SAfrican police fire tear gas at striking miners
- SAfrican police fire tear gas at striking miners
- SAfrican police fire tear gas at striking miners
- Protests against film spread in Mideast; 1 killed
- Protests against film spread in Mideast; 1 killed
- Protests against film spread in Mideast; 1 killed
- Protests against film spread in Mideast; 1 killed
- Protests against film spread in Mideast; 1 killed
- Protests against film spread in Mideast; 1 killed
- India agrees to let in foreign retailers, again
- India agrees to let in foreign retailers, again
- India agrees to let in foreign retailers, again
- India agrees to let in foreign retailers, again
- India agrees to let in foreign retailers, again
- India agrees to let in foreign retailers, again
- India agrees to let in foreign retailers, again
- India agrees to let in foreign retailers, again
- India agrees to let in foreign retailers, again
- India agrees to let in foreign retailers, again
- India agrees to let in foreign retailers, again
- India agrees to let in foreign retailers, again
- India agrees to let in foreign retailers, again
- Apple stops taking iPhone 5 orders
- Apple stops taking iPhone 5 orders
- Apple stops taking iPhone 5 orders
- Apple stops taking iPhone 5 orders
- Apple stops taking iPhone 5 orders
- Apple stops taking iPhone 5 orders
- Black smoke seen rising above US embassy in Tunis
- Black smoke seen rising above US embassy in Tunis
- Black smoke seen rising above US embassy in Tunis
- Black smoke seen rising above US embassy in Tunis
- Black smoke seen rising above US embassy in Tunis
- Black smoke seen rising above US embassy in Tunis
- Carlile hopes to inspire with same-sex marriage
- Carlile hopes to inspire with same-sex marriage
- Carlile hopes to inspire with same-sex marriage
- Carlile hopes to inspire with same-sex marriage
- Carlile hopes to inspire with same-sex marriage
- Carlile hopes to inspire with same-sex marriage
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- US stocks open higher a day after Fed move
- Taiwanese students to visit quake-hit areas in Japan
- Guatemala volcano eruption draws tourists
- Guatemala volcano eruption draws tourists
- Guatemala volcano eruption draws tourists
- Guatemala volcano eruption draws tourists
- Guatemala volcano eruption draws tourists
- Guatemala volcano eruption draws tourists
- Norway court upholds ban on tobacco store displays
- Norway court upholds ban on tobacco store displays
- Norway court upholds ban on tobacco store displays
- Norway court upholds ban on tobacco store displays
- Norway court upholds ban on tobacco store displays
- Norway court upholds ban on tobacco store displays
- Norway court upholds ban on tobacco store displays
- Norway court upholds ban on tobacco store displays
- Norway court upholds ban on tobacco store displays
- Norway court upholds ban on tobacco store displays
- Norway court upholds ban on tobacco store displays
- Norway court upholds ban on tobacco store displays
- Bourdy and Fernandez-Castano lead Italian Open
- Bourdy and Fernandez-Castano lead Italian Open
- Bourdy and Fernandez-Castano lead Italian Open
- Bourdy and Fernandez-Castano lead Italian Open
- Bourdy and Fernandez-Castano lead Italian Open
- Bourdy and Fernandez-Castano lead Italian Open
- Bourdy and Fernandez-Castano lead Italian Open
- NYSE paying $5M fine to settle charges on data
- NYSE paying $5M fine to settle charges on data
- NYSE paying $5M fine to settle charges on data
- NYSE paying $5M fine to settle charges on data
- NYSE paying $5M fine to settle charges on data
- NYSE paying $5M fine to settle charges on data
- NYSE paying $5M fine to settle charges on data
- NYSE paying $5M fine to settle charges on data
- NYSE paying $5M fine to settle charges on data
- NYSE paying $5M fine to settle charges on data
- NYSE paying $5M fine to settle charges on data
- NYSE paying $5M fine to settle charges on data
- Carlile hopes to inspire with same-sex marriage
- Carlile hopes to inspire with same-sex marriage
- Carlile hopes to inspire with same-sex marriage
- Carlile hopes to inspire with same-sex marriage
- Carlile hopes to inspire with same-sex marriage
- Carlile hopes to inspire with same-sex marriage
- Draghi: "Postive results" already from bond plan
- Draghi: "Postive results" already from bond plan
- Draghi: "Postive results" already from bond plan
- Draghi: "Postive results" already from bond plan
- Draghi: "Postive results" already from bond plan
- Draghi: "Postive results" already from bond plan
- Draghi: "Postive results" already from bond plan
- Draghi: "Postive results" already from bond plan
- Draghi: "Postive results" already from bond plan
- Draghi: "Postive results" already from bond plan
- Draghi: "Postive results" already from bond plan
- Draghi: "Postive results" already from bond plan
- Talk of the Day -- Interest rate: to cut or to raise
- Coast Guard ships to be equipped with anti-aircraft guns
- UEFA upholds 1-match stadium ban on Rapid Vienna
- UEFA upholds 1-match stadium ban on Rapid Vienna
- Tropical prints galore at Caroline Charles' show
- Tropical prints galore at Caroline Charles' show
- Tropical prints galore at Caroline Charles' show
- Tropical prints galore at Caroline Charles' show
- Tropical prints galore at Caroline Charles' show
- Tropical prints galore at Caroline Charles' show
- U. of Texas orders evacuation, cites 'threats'
- U. of Texas orders evacuation, cites 'threats'
- U. of Texas orders evacuation, cites 'threats'
- U. of Texas orders evacuation, cites 'threats'
- U. of Texas orders evacuation, cites 'threats'
- U. of Texas orders evacuation, cites 'threats'
- Bettman says another NHL lockout looms
- Bettman says another NHL lockout looms
- Bettman says another NHL lockout looms
- Bettman says another NHL lockout looms
- Bettman says another NHL lockout looms
- Bettman says another NHL lockout looms
- Bettman says another NHL lockout looms
- Man in US Capitol bomb plot sentenced to 30 years
- Man in US Capitol bomb plot sentenced to 30 years
- Man in US Capitol bomb plot sentenced to 30 years
- Man in US Capitol bomb plot sentenced to 30 years
- Man in US Capitol bomb plot sentenced to 30 years
- Man in US Capitol bomb plot sentenced to 30 years
- Man in US Capitol bomb plot sentenced to 30 years
- Man in US Capitol bomb plot sentenced to 30 years
- Man in US Capitol bomb plot sentenced to 30 years
- Man in US Capitol bomb plot sentenced to 30 years
- Man in US Capitol bomb plot sentenced to 30 years
- Man in US Capitol bomb plot sentenced to 30 years
- W. African military chiefs meet to plan Mali move
- W. African military chiefs meet to plan Mali move
- W. African military chiefs meet to plan Mali move
- W. African military chiefs meet to plan Mali move
- W. African military chiefs meet to plan Mali move
- W. African military chiefs meet to plan Mali move
- W. African military chiefs meet to plan Mali move
- W. African military chiefs meet to plan Mali move
- W. African military chiefs meet to plan Mali move
- W. African military chiefs meet to plan Mali move
- W. African military chiefs meet to plan Mali move
- W. African military chiefs meet to plan Mali move
- FIFA extends Juventus coach Conte's ban worldwide
- FIFA extends Juventus coach Conte's ban worldwide
- FIFA extends Juventus coach Conte's ban worldwide
- FIFA extends Juventus coach Conte's ban worldwide
- FIFA extends Juventus coach Conte's ban worldwide
- FIFA extends Juventus coach Conte's ban worldwide
- FIFA extends Juventus coach Conte's ban worldwide
- Pope appeals for peace in Lebanon visit
- Pope appeals for peace in Lebanon visit
- Pope appeals for peace in Lebanon visit
- Pope appeals for peace in Lebanon visit
- Pope appeals for peace in Lebanon visit
- Pope appeals for peace in Lebanon visit
- Stars sign goalie Lehtonen to 5-year extension
- Stars sign goalie Lehtonen to 5-year extension
- Stars sign goalie Lehtonen to 5-year extension
- Stars sign goalie Lehtonen to 5-year extension
- Stars sign goalie Lehtonen to 5-year extension
- Stars sign goalie Lehtonen to 5-year extension
- Stars sign goalie Lehtonen to 5-year extension
- Ivory Coast closes all opposition newspapers
- Ivory Coast closes all opposition newspapers
- Ivory Coast closes all opposition newspapers
- Ivory Coast closes all opposition newspapers
- Ivory Coast closes all opposition newspapers
- Ivory Coast closes all opposition newspapers
- Ivory Coast closes all opposition newspapers
- Ivory Coast closes all opposition newspapers
- Ivory Coast closes all opposition newspapers
- Ivory Coast closes all opposition newspapers
- Ivory Coast closes all opposition newspapers
- Ivory Coast closes all opposition newspapers
- Delta airliner makes forced landing in Brazil
- Delta airliner makes forced landing in Brazil
- Delta airliner makes forced landing in Brazil
- Delta airliner makes forced landing in Brazil
- Delta airliner makes forced landing in Brazil
- Delta airliner makes forced landing in Brazil
- NDSU orders campus evacuated due to bomb threat
- NDSU orders campus evacuated due to bomb threat
- NDSU orders campus evacuated due to bomb threat
- NDSU orders campus evacuated due to bomb threat
- NDSU orders campus evacuated due to bomb threat
- NDSU orders campus evacuated due to bomb threat
- NDSU orders campus evacuated due to bomb threat
- NDSU orders campus evacuated due to bomb threat
- NDSU orders campus evacuated due to bomb threat
- NDSU orders campus evacuated due to bomb threat
- NDSU orders campus evacuated due to bomb threat
- NDSU orders campus evacuated due to bomb threat
- U. of Texas orders evacuation after bomb threats
- U. of Texas orders evacuation after bomb threats
- U. of Texas orders evacuation after bomb threats
- U. of Texas orders evacuation after bomb threats
- U. of Texas orders evacuation after bomb threats
- U. of Texas orders evacuation after bomb threats
- Sudan: Protesters try to climb US Embassy wall
- Sudan: Protesters try to climb US Embassy wall
- Sudan: Protesters try to climb US Embassy wall
- Sudan: Protesters try to climb US Embassy wall
- Sudan: Protesters try to climb US Embassy wall
- Sudan: Protesters try to climb US Embassy wall
- NDSU orders campus evacuated due to bomb threat
- NDSU orders campus evacuated due to bomb threat
- NDSU orders campus evacuated due to bomb threat
- NDSU orders campus evacuated due to bomb threat
- NDSU orders campus evacuated due to bomb threat
- NDSU orders campus evacuated due to bomb threat
- Delivery times rise as orders begin for iPhone 5
- Trader accused of imperiling UBS with $2.3B fraud
- Romney, Ryan intensify foreign policy attacks
- Davis Cup: Germany 1, Australia 1
- Ajmal makes world ODI team of the year
- U. of Texas orders evacuation after bomb threats
- Zimbabwe prime minister's wedding in doubt
- Obama to honor return of Libya attack victims
- Ferguson adds to calls for sick chants to end
- Ming Dynasty vase used as doorstop sells for $1.3M
- US stocks head higher on day after Fed move
- NYSE paying $5M fine to settle charges on data
- Obamas salute Olympians, Paralympians
- Swedish journalists tell of Ethiopia prison ordeal
- Lawsuit over topless photos of Kate Middleton
- Oil higher for 2nd day, still buoyed by Fed
- Canada's Competition Bureau sues 3 wireless giants
- NY Central Park rape suspect eyed in 2002 killing
- US government no longer has majority stake in AIG
- Hundreds of angry Afghans protest anti-Islam film
- 2 US colleges order evacuation after bomb threats
- Facebook, Zynga stocks to end week on high note
- Anti-film protests spread across Muslim world
- Davis Cup: Argentina 1, Czech Republic 0
- Dozens storm US Embassy compound in Tunisia
- Soldiers open fire to disperse Nigeria protesters
- Romney, wife interview talks up Snooki, donuts
- Del Potro gives Argentina 1-0 lead over Czechs
- US stocks head higher a day after Fed move
- Column: Much ado in NFL and England on handshakes
- Dollar falls to 4-month low vs euro after Fed plan
- US detains imports of Mexican mangoes after scare
- Soldiers open fire to disperse Nigeria protesters
- University of Texas campus reopening after threat
- Guatemala eruption turns to tourist draw
- Romanian queen inspires Bora Aksu collection
- Twitter hands over protester tweets in Occupy case
- Trinidad legislators repeal unpopular law
- 'Forbidden Broadway' creator on the art of spoofs
- US praises Poles who helped Americans in Syria
- Jamaican student accused of stabbing 3 at school
- Davis Cup: Belgium 2, Sweden 0
- Topless tempest: Kate photos spark palace fury
- Wales Rally GB Results
- Latvala takes early lead in Wales Rally GB
- Militants attack peacekeeper base in Egypt's Sinai
- Canada's Competition Bureau sues 3 wireless giants
- Spain inches closer to financial help request
- Davis Cup: Italy 1, Chile 0
- 2 dead, 29 injured in Tunisian protests
- Juncker: Cyprus bailout talks need speeding up
- Pope calls for peace as violence hits Lebanon
- US delays deportation of 29 under new program
- London swaps the running track for the catwalk
- Anti-Putin lawmaker ousted in Russia; who's next?
- Alleged woman drug boss pleads not guilty
- Buying American in Tehran: Apples, razors and Coke
- North Dakota State U. lifts evacuation order
- England's Bland leads halfway through Italian Open
- Obama to honor return of Libya attack victims
- Davis Cup: Spain 2, United States 0
- US probation officials look at filmmaker
- Administration warns of 'destructive' budget cuts
- Embassies targeted as anti-film protests spread
- Spain sweeps US in singles for 2-0 Davis Cup lead
- 'What to Expect' writer becoming a grandmother
- New Orleans: No night preaching on Bourbon Street
- 2 dead, 29 injured at US embassy protest in Tunis
- Police officer shot dead in Brazil's largest slum
- All-clears after bomb threats evacuate campuses
- Artificial bat cave built to combat killer disease
- Trinidad legislators repeal unpopular law on cases
- Zimbabwe turns to China for military defense
- Death Valley recognized as world's hottest spot
- Juncker: Cyprus bailout talks need speeding up
- Lady Gaga gets live tattoo at perfume launch
- Marines sent to Yemen to boost embassy security
- US judge asked to toss claims spill hurt BP brand
- US rig count unchanged at 1,864
- NYC Central Park rape suspect eyed in 2002 murder
- Obama honors return of Libya attack victims
- If you're a top designer, you gotta have a theme
- Arab Winter? Unrest sparks debate on US policy
- Brazil: Cemetery of African slaves honored
- US probation department looking at filmmaker
- South Africa vows to halt mining violence
- Fed spurs US stocks higher, but some worry
- Copper surges on hopes that demand will improve
- Canada auto union says little progress with talks
- Rising gas prices crimp US consumer spending
- Muslim demonstrators destroy Virgin Mary in Niger
- Classic suiting with a twist at sass & bide show
- 2 arrested in Colombia after swallowing dollars
- Obama honors memory of Libya attack victims
- Fashion designer Pinto teams with Chicago museum
- Oil rises to $99, still buoyed by Fed
- Ex-first lady bodyguard in Ivory Coast charged
- UN chief appeals for `calm' after anti-Islam film
- Copper surges on hopes that demand will improve
- Czech bans spirit sales amid wave of poisonings
- Mourinho perfect with sad Ronaldo if he scores
- US stocks higher for 2nd day after Fed action
- Correction: Space Shuttle-Last Stop story
- Getting personal: Chavez Jr. vs. Martinez in Vegas
- German Football Results
- NY rape suspect eyed in 2002 murder of US woman
- Latest developments on anti-Islam film protests
- ITC judge hands Samsung setback against Apple
- Crecen remesas de salvadore
- Crecen remesas de salvadore
- Crecen remesas de salvadore
- Crecen remesas de salvadore
- Crecen remesas de salvadore
- Crecen remesas de salvadore
- German Football Summaries
- Augsburg holds Wolfsburg to 0-0 draw
- Egan-Jones cuts US debt rating to AA- from AA
- French Football Results
- Power and Hunter-Reay travel long roads to finale
- Key questions, answers about the Prophet Muhammad
- Davis Cup: Brazil 1, Russia 0
- Dems dispute Filipino vet support for Heller
- Ibrahimovic scores again as PSG beats Toulouse 2-0
- US teen who ID'd attackers on Twitter testifies
- US extends sanctions waivers for Japan, Europeans
- Spokesman: US citizen Puracal leaves Nicaragua
- Czech bans spirit sales amid wave of poisonings
- Panetta called Egyptian to reaffirm defense ties
- Davis Cup Results
- Spokesman: US citizen Puracal leaves Nicaragua
- Judge weds couple then sentences groom to prison
- Davis Cup: Argentina 1, Czech Republic 1
- WTA Bell Challenge Results
- Violence erupts at protests of anti-Muslim film
- US Treasury yields rise to 4-month high on selling
- Del Potro wins as Argentina draws 1-1 with Czechs
- Stocks higher for 2nd day after Fed action
- 2 dead, 40 injured at US Embassy protest in Tunis
- Libyan officials: US drones behind airport closure
- Rising gas prices crimp Americans' spending
- Judge strikes down Wisconsin law limiting unions
- In 'Tyrant,' creator aims to meld fiction, fact
- 2 Marines killed in attack in southern Afghanistan
- Lopez embraces unlikely title shot vs. Canelo
- UN: Homicides in Haiti capital tied to gangs
- Mona Barthel advances to Bell Challenge semifinals
- Anger for Islam ties players behind prophet film
- Libyan officials: US drones behind airport closure
- Critics say Argentina leader wants another term
- Andretti wins pole for IndyCar season finale
- Wisconsin law limiting union rights struck down
- 16 bodies found across northeast Mexico, 1 hung
- Marine unit heading to Sudan in wake of violence
- Filmmaker behind anti-Muslim movie gets attorney
- Zynga fires back with countersuit against EA
- FDA detains imports of Mexican mangoes
- Spain leads US 2-0, Arg-Czech 1-1 in Davis Cup
- Rothman to quit as co-chair, co-CEO of Fox studio
- IRL-MAVTV 500 Lineup
- Egypt's Christians anxious, anticipate troubles
- Obama honors Libya victims; Republicans attack
- Groups bid again to block part of immigration law
- Hundreds expected at Sydney airport for Del Piero
- Teamsters approve contract with Hostess Brands
- Egyptian filmmaker cited poor health in fraud case
- Groups in another bid to block part of Arizona law
- Wrestler arrested in US on domestic complaints
- McFerrin, Simon sing improv at NY Lincoln Center
- WTA Challenge Bell Results
- Barthel advances to Bell Challenge semifinals
- Australia's Peter Senior leads Hawaii Championship
- Thousands in SKorea attend funeral for Rev. Moon
- 16 bodies found across state in northeast Mexico
- Association vows to promote Yushan to the world
- BCCI scraps unsold Deccan Chargers from IPL
- Nadine becomes hurricane in Atlantic, away from US
- American League Capsules
- NYC rape suspect eyed in 2002 murder of US woman
- Colbert to college students: 'I love my church'
- Darvish goes over 200Ks as Rangers rookie
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- National League Capsules
- Anti-Japan protests in China swell, turn violent
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Taipei World Trade Center awarded 'Best Practice' certificates
- NATO assessing damage to base in south Afghanistan
- Instant coffee supplier to delist TDRs in early November
- UMC selected as DJSI global component for 5th straight year
- Sporting KC gets last-gasp equalizer vs. Houston
- Earthquake engineering competition kicks off in Taipei
- Prominent Myanmar activist cancels trip to US
- China's presumed next leader reappears in public
- Lynx win it at the death, beat Fever 66-64
- Commercial Times: Impact of QE3 on Taiwan
- Prominent Myanmar activist cancels trip to US
- China forecasts 7.7-7.8 percent 2012 growth
- US scrambles to rush spies, drones to Libya
- Vice economics minister concludes Poland visit
- Medlen does it for Braves again, beat Nationals
- Taliban claim attack on base in south Afghanistan
- Thousands in SKorea attend funeral for Rev. Moon
- India beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs in warm-up match
- Tunisia's ruling party condemns US embassy attack
- Talk of the day -- Fed's QE3 to fuel inflation fears
- Anti-Japan protests in China swell, turn violent
- Luxgen to join auto show in Vietnam
- Xi Jinping's disappearance? He may have just been busy -- scholar
- All Blacks beat South Africa in Rugby Championship
- LA Sheriff: Feds interview US filmmaker
- Torrential rain lashes northern Taiwan
- Pope calls for religious freedom in Middle East
- Large anti-austerity protest planned in Spain
- People on working holidays not laborers: ministry
- Authorities urged to pay closer attention to ex-president's health
- Russian opposition prepares for anti-Putin rally
- SAfrican police fire gas, force people into shacks
- Tunisia's ruling party condemns US Embassy attack
- Electric car development between Taiwan, Germany promoted at forum
- Tashkent Open Results
- Sydney police clash with Islam film protesters
- India opposition parties protest economic reforms
- QE3 to affect Taiwan's stock market 1-2 months: analyst
- Central Taiwan Science Park output affected by slow economy in H1
- Syria envoy warns conflict a threat to world peace
- Italian magazine to publish topless Kate pix
- Angelina Jolie pushes plight of refugees in Iraq
- Egypt clears protesters from US embassy area
- UK police arrest journalist in bribery probe
- Europe at loggerheads over banking reform
- Australia's National Rugby League playoffs
- Manly, South Sydney win NRL playoff matches
- Large anti-austerity protests in Spain, Portugal
- Zhang makes debut at London Fashion Week
- Father of Ricky Hatton arrested for attacking son
- Russia: Ukraine gas discount comes at a price
- Retired Dutch envoy plans to continue promoting Taiwan
- 1 die, 6 injured in brawl in Danish capital
- Visitors to Taiwan up nearly 25% in first eight months
- Russian opposition mounts massive anti-Putin rally
- Nautical inspiration for Aggugini fashion show
- Minister suggests axing proposed limit on foreign laborers
- Davis Cup: India 3, New Zealand 0
- Khan leaves trainer Roach after 2 straight losses
- Scottish Football Results
- Royals mull response to topless Kate pix in Italy
- Collingwood, Adelaide win AFL playoff matches
- English Football Results
- Begu beats Vekic to win Tashkent Open
- West Ham holds Norwich to 0-0 draw in EPL
- 2 from NATO force die in Afghan insider attack
- Hong Kong ship battered at sea, 16 rescued, one missing
- Pedrosa takes San Marino GP pole ahead of Lorenzo
- Celtic slumps to 2-1 SPL loss to St Johnstone
- Al-Qaida calls for more attacks on embassies
- Suspects hiding drugs in cell phone cases nabbed
- Number of missing children falling in Taiwan
- Irish newspaper publishes topless Kate pix
- Anti-Japan protests raging in China
- Jamaica bans sex ed curriculum after protests
- Hiroshima beat Sendai 2-1 to take J-League lead
- Hiroshima beats Sendai 2-1 to take J-League lead
- Gambia: President Jammeh halts executions
- US: Ukraine fails test by jailing ex-PM
- US: Ukraine fails test by jailing ex-PM
- US: Ukraine fails test by jailing ex-PM
- US: Ukraine fails test by jailing ex-PM
- US: Ukraine fails test by jailing ex-PM
- US: Ukraine fails test by jailing ex-PM
- Davis Cup: Netherlands 1, Switzerland 2
- Davis Cup: Netherlands 1, Switzerland 2
- Davis Cup: Netherlands 1, Switzerland 2
- Davis Cup: Netherlands 1, Switzerland 2
- Davis Cup: Netherlands 1, Switzerland 2
- Davis Cup: Netherlands 1, Switzerland 2
- Davis Cup: Netherlands 1, Switzerland 2
- Gambia: President Jammeh halts executions
- Gambia: President Jammeh halts executions
- Gambia: President Jammeh halts executions
- Gambia: President Jammeh halts executions
- Gambia: President Jammeh halts executions
- Gambia: President Jammeh halts executions
- Drogba plays for Shenhua amid board dispute
- Drogba plays for Shenhua amid board dispute
- Drogba plays for Shenhua amid board dispute
- Drogba plays for Shenhua amid board dispute
- Drogba plays for Shenhua amid board dispute
- Drogba plays for Shenhua amid board dispute
- Drogba plays for Shenhua amid board dispute
- Drogba plays for Shenhua amid board dispute
- Davis Cup: Germany 1, Australia 2
- Davis Cup: Germany 1, Australia 2
- Davis Cup: Germany 1, Australia 2
- Davis Cup: Germany 1, Australia 2
- Davis Cup: Germany 1, Australia 2
- Davis Cup: Germany 1, Australia 2
- Davis Cup: Germany 1, Australia 2
- Tens of thousands in anti-Putin rally in Moscow
- Tens of thousands in anti-Putin rally in Moscow
- Tens of thousands in anti-Putin rally in Moscow
- Tunisia's ruling party condemns US Embassy attack
- Tunisia's ruling party condemns US Embassy attack
- Tunisia's ruling party condemns US Embassy attack
- Tunisia's ruling party condemns US Embassy attack
- Tunisia's ruling party condemns US Embassy attack
- Tunisia's ruling party condemns US Embassy attack
- Kumar Sangakkara named ICC cricketer of the year
- Kumar Sangakkara named ICC cricketer of the year
- Kumar Sangakkara named ICC cricketer of the year
- Kumar Sangakkara named ICC cricketer of the year
- Kumar Sangakkara named ICC cricketer of the year
- Kumar Sangakkara named ICC cricketer of the year
- Kumar Sangakkara named ICC cricketer of the year
- Kumar Sangakkara named ICC cricketer of the year
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- Europe at loggerheads over banking reform
- Europe at loggerheads over banking reform
- Europe at loggerheads over banking reform
- Europe at loggerheads over banking reform
- Europe at loggerheads over banking reform
- Europe at loggerheads over banking reform
- Europe at loggerheads over banking reform
- Europe at loggerheads over banking reform
- Europe at loggerheads over banking reform
- Europe at loggerheads over banking reform
- Europe at loggerheads over banking reform
- Europe at loggerheads over banking reform
- Retro Americana at Jasper Conran's London show
- Retro Americana at Jasper Conran's London show
- Retro Americana at Jasper Conran's London show
- Retro Americana at Jasper Conran's London show
- Retro Americana at Jasper Conran's London show
- Retro Americana at Jasper Conran's London show
- UK military: No plan to end Harry's Afghan tour
- UK military: No plan to end Harry's Afghan tour
- UK military: No plan to end Harry's Afghan tour
- UK military: No plan to end Harry's Afghan tour
- UK military: No plan to end Harry's Afghan tour
- UK military: No plan to end Harry's Afghan tour
- UK military: No plan to end Harry's Afghan tour
- UK military: No plan to end Harry's Afghan tour
- UK military: No plan to end Harry's Afghan tour
- UK military: No plan to end Harry's Afghan tour
- UK military: No plan to end Harry's Afghan tour
- UK military: No plan to end Harry's Afghan tour
- UK military: No plan to end Harry's Afghan tour
- Large anti-austerity protests in Spain, Portugal
- Large anti-austerity protests in Spain, Portugal
- Large anti-austerity protests in Spain, Portugal
- Large anti-austerity protests in Spain, Portugal
- Large anti-austerity protests in Spain, Portugal
- Large anti-austerity protests in Spain, Portugal
- Large anti-austerity protests in Spain, Portugal
- Large anti-austerity protests in Spain, Portugal
- Large anti-austerity protests in Spain, Portugal
- Large anti-austerity protests in Spain, Portugal
- Large anti-austerity protests in Spain, Portugal
- Large anti-austerity protests in Spain, Portugal
- Topless Kate pix published in Ireland, Italy next
- Policeman, 5 rebels killed in Russia's Caucasus
- Hannover's Huszti scores winner then sent off
- Campaigns push forward as Mideast unrest spreads
- Arsenal beats Southampton 6-1 in Premier League
- Davis Cup: Spain 2, United States 1
- Spanish Football Results
- Malaga beats Levante 3-1 ahead of Champions debut
- Aston Villa beats Swansea 2-0 in Premier League
- United thrashes Wigan 4-0 in Premier League
- I-Mei’s story in Taiwan
- Luis Kao：Facing tumultuous times with confidence
- Zimbabwe prime minister goes ahead with wedding
- Bryans win, US trims Spain's Davis Cup lead to 2-1
- US investigates Ford police car steering problem
- Syria envoy says no plan to end violence yet
- Italy gov't demands Fiat clarify industrial plans
- Remains of ethnic Germans buried in Czech Republic
- Man City held to 1-1 draw by Stoke in EPL
- Official: Ethiopia's ruling party names new leader
- Obama pays tribute to Americans killed in Libya
- German lawmaker: no majority for 3rd Greek bailout
- S. Africa's Mulroy leads Spanish trio in Italy
- Chelsea draws, United and Arsenal secure big wins
- Yamaguchi sets world record in 200 breaststroke
- Lille held to 1-1 draw at newly-promoted Troyes
- Colbert to NY Fordham students: 'I love my church'
- 2 NATO soldiers killed in Afghan insider attack
- Anti-Putin protest draws tens of thousands
- Pope tells Syrians he admires their courage
- Dozens protest at US Embassy in Paris
- Official: Ethiopia's ruling party names new leader
- Icon T-shirts cause fuss in Moscow
- Mexican deputy-elect shot to death
- No Chavez running mate in Venezuela despite cancer
- All-female bloc runs in Palestinian elections
- Poll: Strong support for campaign spending limits
- Togo group adopts 2-term limit for president
- Valencia beats Celta 2-1, Malaga downs Levante 3-1
- Shin takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open
- Cagliari scores late to draw 1-1 with Palermo
- No handshake, no goals as Chelsea, QPR draw 0-0
- Ford recalls some 2012 Ford Edge SUVs
- Despite loss, Spain has doubles pair for future
- Davis Cup: Argentina 1, Czech Republic 2
- Greek Football Results
- Flights of fancy at Day 2 of London Fashion Week
- Berdych and Stepanek beat Argentina in doubles
- English Football Leading Scorers
- Olympiakos beats Giannena 2-1, tops Greek league
- English Football Summaries
- Togo group adopts 2-term limit for president
- Liverpool held 1-1 at Sunderland in Premier League
- US official: Sudan balks at Marine troop mission
- NHL says no bargaining with union Saturday
- Guyana buys pirated textbooks to save money
- Hundreds protest film at US Embassy in Paris
- Hannover's Huszti scores winner then sent off
- LA Sheriff: Feds interview California filmmaker
- Al-Qaida calls for more attacks on embassies
- NASCAR-Geico 400 Results
- Williams' late goal lifts Union to draw at Toronto
- Messi scores 2 in Barcelona's 4-1 win at Getafe
- Argentina loses doubles, then loses del Potro
- MacDonald goes to court in 'Fatal Vision' case
- Red Sox win second straight, beat Blue Jays 3-2
- Italian Football Results
- Teen charged with trying to blow up Chicago bar
- Warren Buffett finishes cancer treatment
- Lille held to 1-1 draw at newly-promoted Troyes
- Report: US banks subject of money-laundering probe
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Leading Scorers
- Thousands of striking teachers rally in Chicago
- Bell Challenge Results
- Budget-thinned AC Milan beaten at home again
- Davis Cup: Brazil 3, Russia 0
- Johnson wins pole for NASCAR's Chase opener
- Amish shunning is central to Ohio hate crime trial
- Plane missing from Arizona school found crashed
- Superbug kills 7th person at US hospital
- 2 UK troops killed by man in Afghan police uniform
- Calif. filmmaker released, avoids besieged home
- State Dept. issues warnings in Sudan, Tunisia
- Kubica unscathed after another rally crash
- AP PHOTOS: Runway looks at London Fashion Week
- Real Madrid loses at Sevilla, Barca routs Getafe
- Spain, Czechs look set to make Davis Cup final
- 3 found dead after small plane crashes in Arizona
- Flipkens, Hradecka advance to Bell Challenge final
- Tropical Storm Lane forms far out in Pacific
- Hernandez beats Ross to keep IBF cruiser belt
- Young illegal immigrants may get driver's licenses
- SAfrican police fire gas, force people into shacks
- Barcelona's Puyol out for 4-6 weeks with injury
- Venezuela, Bolivia rejects US drug report
- Teen charged with trying to blow up Chicago bar
- Burkina Faso: President deplores Muslim violence
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- US filmmaker says won't return to besieged home
- Vautier edges teammate Guerrieri for season title
- Sunday, September 23
- NHL on ice: Lockout in place at midnight deadline
- US warns orders diplomats out of Sudan, Tunisia
- Google says it won't take down anti-Muslim clip
- Former Juventus star Del Piero arrives Down Under
- Teen charged with trying to blow up Chicago bar
- Bill Glasson leads Hawaii Championship
- Netanyahu: Containment policy for Iran won't work
- US orders diplomats out of Sudan, Tunisia
- Will Power crashes in IndyCar finale
- Attackers in Afghanistan wore US uniforms
- US filmmaker: I won't return to besieged home
- Market Share wins Canadian Trotting Classic
- 'Games of Thrones' top creative arts Emmy winner
- Several arrested on Occupy 1-yr anniversary march
- More anti-Japan protests in China over islands
- Woman to lead Air Force training after sex scandal
- Malaysia asks Google to block anti-Muslim clip
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- Military: Afghan inside attack kills 4 NATO troops
- More than 12,000 Chinese goshawks fly past Kenting
- Police: Roadside bomb kills 12 in NW Pakistan
- US filmmaker says he won't return to besieged home
- More anti-Japan protests in China over islands
- Liriano allows only one hit for White Sox
- Hunter-Reay wins IndyCar title after Power crash
- European chamber to release study on potential EU-Taiwan trade pact
- Police: Roadside bomb kills 15 in NW Pakistan
- Israeli military moves major operations to south
- Pope leading open-air Mass in Beirut
- Philippines urged to deport nearly 300 Taiwanese
- Large panel shipments rise in August on TV demand
- Less rain, cooler weather expected in northern Taiwan
- Wondolowski, Gordon lead Earthquakes over Chivas
- IRL-MAVTV 500 Results
- MediaTek's Q3 sales expected to beat company's guidance
- Turkey: some Syrian refugees face relocation
- Alabama, Florida State post huge shutouts
- Military: Afghan inside attack kills 4 US troops
- Chinese rioters demand free food in Diaoyutais protest
- Cambodia genocide defendant freed due to illness
- French police reinforce security around US Embassy
- FBI: Operation tracking US teen took months
- Pope makes peace appeal at open-air Mass in Beirut
- Google hits back at Alibaba on 'non-compatible' Android phone
- Rugby player, 2 others killed in NIreland accident
- Israeli airline vows to cancel flights to Cairo
- SA police halt peaceful strikers' march
- Iran commander warns Israel against attack
- 10 die in car crash in southern Russia
- Hundreds march in US to mark Occupy anniversary
- US defense chief: violence leveling off
- Panetta: violence leveling off; protests to go on
- Davis Cup: India 5, New Zealand 0
- United Daily News: Diaoyutais landing on Mukden Incident anniversary
- Foreign workers push for rights to gather in public places
- Afghan officials: 8 women killed in NATO airstrike
- Manila urged to deport ailing Taiwanese detainees
- Panetta concerned Asia disputes could expand
- Taiwan 5th largest source of working holidaymakers in Australia
- Turkey: 8 police killed in landmine blast
- Iran commander warns Israel, US against attack
- French leader welcomes visitors to his rented home
- Davis Cup: Germany 2, Australia 2
- DPP mulls no-confidence motion against Cabinet
- MAVTV 500 Results
- Davis Cup: Netherlands 1, Switzerland 3
- Sudan's president in Egypt for talks with Morsi
- Federer beats Haase to secure Swiss Davis Cup win
- Irish rugby player dies in farm accident at age 22
- De Palma reminisces on the Hollywood 'genius' era
- Palace: Lawyers seek injunction over topless pics
- China aims at Japan's economy in island protests
- Lazio stays perfect with 3-1 win over Chievo
- Boks prop Greyling gets 2-week ban for McCaw hit
- Sponsor of anti-China mural in U.S ignores Beijing's protests
- Palace: Lawyers seek injunction over topless pics
- Egyptian bank shareholders OK deal with QInvest
- Real Madrid in real mess after second league loss
- Spain back in Davis Cup final with win over US
- Somalia's new president inaugurated
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwan steps up international military exchanges
- UN ambassador points to turbulent time in Mideast
- Namibia: 40 babies, fetuses dumped monthly in city
- Rice: 'No daylight' between US, Israel on Iran
- England winger Ashton attacked on night out
- Spanish Football Results
- Report: Austria says Greece will get more time
- Zimbabwe PM: I have found true love
- Lorenzo cruises to San Marino GP win; Pedrosa out
- Davis Cup: Germany 3, Australia 2
- Freed Israeli soldier: Never lose hope
- Llorente scores in return for Athletic Bilbao
- French Football Results
- Report: German police had lead on neo-Nazis in '02
- Chinese in Japan unaffected by rising tension over Diaoyu Islands
- Warrior princesses at Marios Schwab's London show
- Traore scores both as Lorient beats Rennes 2-1
- Rice: 'No daylight' between US, Israel on Iran
- Rice: 'No daylight' between US, Israel on Iran
- Rice: 'No daylight' between US, Israel on Iran
- Rice: 'No daylight' between US, Israel on Iran
- Rice: 'No daylight' between US, Israel on Iran
- Rice: 'No daylight' between US, Israel on Iran
- Zimbabwe PM: I have found true love
- Zimbabwe PM: I have found true love
- Zimbabwe PM: I have found true love
- Zimbabwe PM: I have found true love
- Zimbabwe PM: I have found true love
- Zimbabwe PM: I have found true love
- San Marino Grand Prix Results
- San Marino Grand Prix Results
- San Marino Grand Prix Results
- San Marino Grand Prix Results
- San Marino Grand Prix Results
- San Marino Grand Prix Results
- San Marino Grand Prix Results
- Japanese stores in China shut down amid Diaoyutai protests
- WHY IT MATTERS: Iran
- WHY IT MATTERS: Iran
- WHY IT MATTERS: Iran
- WHY IT MATTERS: Iran
- WHY IT MATTERS: Iran
- WHY IT MATTERS: Iran
- Somalia's new president inaugurated
- Somalia's new president inaugurated
- Somalia's new president inaugurated
- Somalia's new president inaugurated
- Somalia's new president inaugurated
- Somalia's new president inaugurated
- Italian Football Results
- Italian Football Results
- Italian Football Results
- Italian Football Results
- Italian Football Results
- Italian Football Results
- Italian Football Results
- FBI: Operation tracking US teen took months
- FBI: Operation tracking US teen took months
- FBI: Operation tracking US teen took months
- FBI: Operation tracking US teen took months
- FBI: Operation tracking US teen took months
- FBI: Operation tracking US teen took months
- Murray receives rousing welcome to home town
- Murray receives rousing welcome to home town
- Murray receives rousing welcome to home town
- Murray receives rousing welcome to home town
- Murray receives rousing welcome to home town
- Murray receives rousing welcome to home town
- Murray receives rousing welcome to home town
- 'SNL' player Taran Killam cast as Paul Ryan
- 'SNL' player Taran Killam cast as Paul Ryan
- 'SNL' player Taran Killam cast as Paul Ryan
- 'SNL' player Taran Killam cast as Paul Ryan
- 'SNL' player Taran Killam cast as Paul Ryan
- 'SNL' player Taran Killam cast as Paul Ryan
- 'SNL' player Taran Killam cast as Paul Ryan
- 'SNL' player Taran Killam cast as Paul Ryan
- 'SNL' player Taran Killam cast as Paul Ryan
- 'SNL' player Taran Killam cast as Paul Ryan
- 'SNL' player Taran Killam cast as Paul Ryan
- 'SNL' player Taran Killam cast as Paul Ryan
- Davis Cup: Israel 3, Japan 2
- Davis Cup: Israel 3, Japan 2
- Davis Cup: Israel 3, Japan 2
- Davis Cup: Israel 3, Japan 2
- Davis Cup: Israel 3, Japan 2
- Davis Cup: Israel 3, Japan 2
- Davis Cup: Israel 3, Japan 2
- Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban named new 'Idol' judges
- Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban named new 'Idol' judges
- Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban named new 'Idol' judges
- Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban named new 'Idol' judges
- Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban named new 'Idol' judges
- Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban named new 'Idol' judges
- Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban named new 'Idol' judges
- Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban named new 'Idol' judges
- Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban named new 'Idol' judges
- Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban named new 'Idol' judges
- Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban named new 'Idol' judges
- Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban named new 'Idol' judges
- Palace: Lawyers seek injunction over topless pics
- Palace: Lawyers seek injunction over topless pics
- Palace: Lawyers seek injunction over topless pics
- Palace: Lawyers seek injunction over topless pics
- Palace: Lawyers seek injunction over topless pics
- Palace: Lawyers seek injunction over topless pics
- Palace: Lawyers seek injunction over topless pics
- Palace: Lawyers seek injunction over topless pics
- Palace: Lawyers seek injunction over topless pics
- Palace: Lawyers seek injunction over topless pics
- Palace: Lawyers seek injunction over topless pics
- Palace: Lawyers seek injunction over topless pics
- Palace: Lawyers seek injunction over topless pics
- Freiburg beats Hoffenheim 5-3 in Bundesliga
- Freiburg beats Hoffenheim 5-3 in Bundesliga
- Freiburg beats Hoffenheim 5-3 in Bundesliga
- Freiburg beats Hoffenheim 5-3 in Bundesliga
- Freiburg beats Hoffenheim 5-3 in Bundesliga
- Freiburg beats Hoffenheim 5-3 in Bundesliga
- Freiburg beats Hoffenheim 5-3 in Bundesliga
- World Road Cycling Championships Results
- World Road Cycling Championships Results
- World Road Cycling Championships Results
- World Road Cycling Championships Results
- World Road Cycling Championships Results
- World Road Cycling Championships Results
- World Road Cycling Championships Results
- Furor fades a year after military's gay ban lifted
- Furor fades a year after military's gay ban lifted
- Furor fades a year after military's gay ban lifted
- Furor fades a year after military's gay ban lifted
- Furor fades a year after military's gay ban lifted
- Furor fades a year after military's gay ban lifted
- Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban named new 'Idol' judges
- Murray receives rousing welcome to home town
- Fernandez-Castano edges Mulroy to win Italian Open
- Omega wins men's team time trial at cycling worlds
- Furor fades a year after military's gay ban lifted
- Freiburg beats Hoffenheim 5-3 in Bundesliga
- Luis Ko: Clean food increasingly hard to come by
- I-Mei—a brand tied closely to Taiwan
- Sudanese President won't be arrested during 2-day visit in Cairo, Egypt says
- Chicago teachers extend strike into 2nd week, Mayor seeks injunction
- Support for Labor Party rises to 18-month high, boosting Gillard’s control before votes
- Myanmar’s investment rouses up, targeting independent monetary policy next year
- Modifying human embryos to prevent disease weighed by Britons
- Ferrer guides Spain to Davis Cup final over US
- Juventus comes from behind to beat Genoa 3-1
- Israeli leader presses Obama on Iran
- Latvala wins Wales Rally GB, Loeb 2nd
- Dutch Football Results
- Vivienne Westwood casts herself as climate warrior
- Report: Reward for Rushdie's death boosted in Iran
- 25 bodies found in northeast Nigeria after flood
- 'Resident Evil' rules box office with $21.1M
- Davis Cup: Argentina 1, Czech Republic 3
- 9-man Utrecht beats PSV Eindhoven in Eredivisie
- Albania fined $50K for weightlifting doping cases
- Berdych puts Czech Republic into Davis Cup final
- Pakistan protesters march on US Consulate, 1 dead
- Paris prosecutor to probe protest at US Embassy
- English Football Results
- UN ambassador says Libya attack was spontaneous
- Defoe scores 2 as Spurs beat Reading 3-1
- Davis Cup Results
- Wales Rally GB Results
- Lyon beats Ajaccio to keep pressure on Marseille
- 1 year on, Occupy is in disarray; spirit lives on
- Berlusconi : Monti must lower Italians' taxes
- Davis Cup: Canada 3, South Africa 1
- A look back at the rise and fall of Occupy
- Palace to file criminal complaint over Kate pics
- Iran's Guard admits advisers in Syria, Lebanon
- South Sudan army sinks its own boat, killing 10
- German Football Results
- Palermo sacks Sannino, replaces him with Gasperini
- Romney cancels Sunday event in Colorado
- Report: 1 in 3 Mexican drug suspects go to prison
- Cocaine-stuffed suitcase seized at Guyana airport
- US fetal abduction, murder trial to begin
- Iraqi police: 1 killed in funeral bombing
- Police: US boy, 13, killed 2-year-old half-brother
- Sudan's president meets Egypt counterpart in Cairo
- German Football Summaries
- Van der Vaart unable to prevent Hamburg loss
- Latest developments on anti-Islam film protests
- African-American Christians waver over vote
- Rebels step up attacks on Colombia energy targets
- Sophia Loren style inspires Temperley collection
- Madrid in disarray ahead of Champions League start
- 3rd Afghan inside attack kills 4 US troops
- Spain, Czechs set up Davis Cup final clash in Nov
- Javier Ballesteros, son of late Seve, wins tourney
- 17 mutilated bodies found in central Mexico
- Llorente to insist on exit from Bilbao this winter
- Shin wins Women's British Open by 9 shots
- Domingo in Verdi rarity 'I Due Foscari' in LA
- Egypt denounces breaching of US embassy compound
- Hezbollah urges protests against anti-Islam film
- Mexican hackers attack political, official sites
- Tough words from general on Afghan insider attacks
- Police: Florida boy, 13, killed 2-year-old brother
- Islamists hack off hand of 1 more robber in Mali
- Syria accuses Turkey of allowing al-Qaida transit
- Villages as laboratories in debate on Africa aid
- Davis Cup: Argentina 2, Czech Republic 3
- Multiple personalities of the Muslim rage
- Egypt: soldier dies in clash with Sinai militants
- Obama, Romney courting key states, constituencies
- Civil war keeps many Syrian children from school
- Westwood highlights gala London fashion shows
- American Samoa's Honolulu office questioned
- On Jewish new year, Israelis fear Iran strike
- Artwork records words, beams them to Philly skies
- Flights resume from Libya after strike
- Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens wins Bell Challenge
- Canada auto union to focus on Ford talks
- 'The Master' smashes box-office records
- Baluchistan Journalists threatened: Death or jail
- Afghan insider attack kills 4 US troops
- FBI: Operation tracking Chicago teen took months
- WTA Bell Challenge Results
- AP PHOTOS: 'American Idol' judges past and present
- Clashes over prophet film; Hezbollah urges demos
- PAOK rallies to beat Asteras 2-1
- South Africa police halt peaceful strikers' march
- Marseille beats Nancy 1-0 to stay top of league
- Illegal migrant in Greece killed in car chase
- Manning throws for 510 as Giants edge TB, 41-34
- AP Source: Nicki Minaj gets $12 million for 'Idol'
- Chavez rival slams him for crying
- Lady Gaga, Westwood top London fashion shows
- Brazilian rhythmic gymnast dies in car accident
- Keselowski takes Chase opener, points lead
- 2nd PRI politician killed in 2 days in Mexico
- Chicago teachers union to continue strike
- Hechavarria homers as Blue Jays beat Red Sox 5-0
- Vizquel gets milestone hit in Jays' 5-0 win
- Hugo Chavez's rival slams him for crying
- Monday, September 24
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi begins landmark US visit
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi begins landmark US visit
- Death toll from Indonesia sunken boat climbs to 22
- Williams, Washington win 2nd straight WTT title
- Death toll from sunken Indonesia boat climbs to 22
- 17 mutilated bodies found in central Mexico
- National League Capsules
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Toluca beats Atlante to take Mexican league lead
- AP Sources: Obama launching China trade case
- 2nd PRI politician killed in 2 days in Mexico
- Armadillo unveiled as mascot of 2014 World Cup
- American League Capsules
- Violence delays match between Velez, River
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Armadillo unveiled as mascot of 2014 World Cup
- Willie Wood wins Hawaii Championship
- Pakistan journalists' choice: Face death, or jail
- Del Piero happy with A-League expectations
- Montgomery lifts Sun past Storm, 60-58
- Asian stocks pause as Fed measures boost fades
- US, Russian space trio lands in Kazakhstan
- Government mulling postponement of electricity hike
- Wieters hits 2 homers in Orioles' 9-5 win over A's
- Panetta wants peaceful resolution of Asia disputes
- US, Russian space trio lands in Kazakhstan
- Keira Knightley: 'I had no life' besides acting
- Panetta: US-Japan agree on new missile system
- Japan on alert ahead of Mukden Incident anniversary
- Government mulling postponement of electricity hike (update)
- Canada auto union hoping for deal in Ford talks
- After drenching Japan, typhoon heads to S. Korea
- Volcano erupts in E. Indonesia, spewing ash, lava
- China reins in rowdy anti-Japan demonstrations
- ROC, PRC flags fly at anti-Japan protest in New York
- SA miners threaten to march despite clamp down
- Panetta: US-Japan agree on new defense system
- Afghan protest on anti-Islam film turns violent
- Taiwan shares close up 0.31%
- India central bank cuts cash reserve ratio
- Insider attacks on US troops concern Panetta
- 16 missing in Chinese expressway tunnel cave-in
- More protests in Indonesia over anti-Muslim film
- China Times: New legislative session should get down to work
- Iran's nuke chief to outline Tehran atomic agenda
- Officials: Suicide car bomb kills 4 in Baghdad
- Typhoon batters S. Korea after drenching Japan
- Shell: Won't hit oil in Alaska this year
- UN confirms 'foreign elements,' jihadis, in Syria
- Spanish rail and subway transport hit by strikes
- DPP to initiate no-confidence vote against premier
- Suicide bomber kills at least 7 in Baghdad
- Afghan protest over anti-Islam film turns violent
- Singaporean budget airline to debut in Taiwan Tuesday
- Oil hangs near $99 a barrel in Asia
- Indonesians clash with police outside US Embassy
- Norwegian king's sister dies in Brazil at age 82
- Giroud looks to get off mark for Arsenal
- UN confirms 'foreign elements,' jihadis, in Syria
- Taipei hosts international forum on visual effects, animation
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Italy magazine goes ahead with topless Kate pics
- SA miners threaten to march despite clamp down
- World stocks muted as Fed measures boost fades
- Syrian jets hit Lebanese territory near border
- Taiex edges higher, led by financial stocks
- Indonesians clash with police outside US Embassy
- Chris Brown due to return to court in assault case
- Ghana's Berekum Chelsea denies bribery report
- Officials: US kids eat too much salt
- WTA Guangzhou Results
- Global markets slip as Fed-driven euphoria fades
- Emmy-nominated stars share their fave TV shows
- India central bank cuts cash reserve ratio
- Taiwanese filmmakers urged to produce visual effects in France
- Scheepers wins easily in 1st round at Guangzhou
- Pakistani protesters clash with police, 1 killed
- Former ELF CEO faces court in Togo
- Ex-police chief faces swift Chinese justice
- Ex-police chief faces swift Chinese justice
- Germany hopeful of solution in China trade dispute
- Madrid, Mourinho hope for rebound against City
- Premier pledges to focus on improving economy
- Premier announces suspension of planned electricity rate hike
- Thai restaurant IPO well-received in QE3 aftermath
- Milan feels the pressure ahead of Anderlecht match
- NATO force: 1 wounded in latest insider attack
- PSG starts bid for European glory against Dynamo
- More Japanese firms suspend operations in China over Diaoyutai unrest
- January-August private investment down 4.8% over 2011
- UN panel: Foreigners making Syrian rebels radical
- SA chrome miners join strike despite crackdown
- Opposition withdraws from Belarusian vote
- Award recipients share stories in Taipei
- Suicide bomber kills at least 8 in Baghdad
- US reaches end of Davis Cup road in loss to Spain
- Japanese housewares retailer sees business in Taiwan grow
- Leading Kyrgyzstan nationalist accused of fraud
- Ghana's Berekum Chelsea denies bribery report
- Myanmar frees 514 prisoners, including foreigners
- Opposition withdraws from Belarusian vote
- Myanmar reforms press council after criticism
- Bank of Taiwan announced as currency clearing bank in China
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi begins landmark visit to US
- Monti to host leaders of Greece, Spain, Ireland
- Olympic Stadium could be venue for Rugby World Cup
- Violent clashes over anti-Islam film in 3 nations
- Jayawardene confident going into World Twenty20
- Bangladesh detains 112 seeking work in Malaysia
- Local lemons found coated with banned insecticide residues
- Lebanon demands explanation from Iran over troops
- Kenyan terror suspect admits possession of bombs
- Panetta to meet with China leaders, tour navy base
- Cuts protests paralyze Greek courts, hospitals
- Germany mulls ban on screening of prophet film
- Hamas court convicts 4 in Italian activist death
- AP sources: Obama launching China trade case
- Qatar Airways dismisses talk of deal with BA
- Enthusiasm index for domestic economy falls for 2nd straight month
- Court threat as Chicago teachers' strike in week 2
- A cub is born to giant panda at US National Zoo
- Spain foregoes government subsidy for 2nd year
- China files trade case against Washington
- US futures follow overseas markets lower
- Merkel insists bank supervision must not be rushed
- Police officer guilty of misconduct over G20 death
- Secret hearing for police chief in China scandal
- New Myanmar amnesty includes political prisoners
- Pakistan beats India by 5 wickets in warm-up match
- Protesters mark 1 year of weakened Occupy movement
- Theft trial for papal butler starts next week
- Olympic Stadium could be venue for Rugby World Cup
- Iran's nuke chief to outline Tehran atomic agenda
- Apple: iPhone 5 preorders topped 2M in 24 hours
- MTN says fiber line cut in northeast Nigeria
- American Samoa bans phosphate soaps, older cars
- Project to assist new immigrant families kicks off
- Brain drain could make Taiwan 3rd-rate country: legislative speaker
- Iran nuke chief harshly criticizes atomic agency
- Canada auto union optimistic deals can be reached
- High-ranking civil servants receive training in U.S.
- West Africa leader urges Mali intervention
- Whimsical knits at Pringle of Scotland's show
- US ditches 'road warrior' tag after Davis Cup loss
- Turkish PM calls on Kurdish rebels to end fighting
- Stocks slip at open; foreign markets lower
- SA leader: Strikes cost $563 million)
- Planned Keelung Port terminal complex expected to become landmark
- 88% of Taipei residents need at least NT$40,000 a month to live: poll
- Hezbollah supporters rally against anti-Islam film
- DOH looking to put personal health information in cloud
- Obama launches China trade case over auto industry
- Indexes slip in early trading; Apple hits new high
- Military: 2 radical sect leaders in Nigeria killed
- BDP: Little progress with new Turkey constitution
- US expands Hyundai Elantra air bag probe
- Oil climbs above $99; gasoline at avg. $3.86
- Cuts protests paralyze Greek courts, hospitals
- Thai report blames both sides for 2010 violence
- Review: Corbin aims for escapism on latest album
- Cancer now No. 1 killer of Hispanics in US
- Cancer now No. 1 killer of Hispanics in US
- Cancer now No. 1 killer of Hispanics in US
- Cancer now No. 1 killer of Hispanics in US
- Cancer now No. 1 killer of Hispanics in US
- Cancer now No. 1 killer of Hispanics in US
- Lawmaker fined about $4,000 for insulting EU chief
- Lawmaker fined about $4,000 for insulting EU chief
- Lawmaker fined about $4,000 for insulting EU chief
- Lawmaker fined about $4,000 for insulting EU chief
- Lawmaker fined about $4,000 for insulting EU chief
- Lawmaker fined about $4,000 for insulting EU chief
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- For S. Korean men, makeup a foundation for success
- PM says Jamaica pushing to complete IMF deal
- PM says Jamaica pushing to complete IMF deal
- PM says Jamaica pushing to complete IMF deal
- PM says Jamaica pushing to complete IMF deal
- PM says Jamaica pushing to complete IMF deal
- PM says Jamaica pushing to complete IMF deal
- Obama launches China trade case over auto industry
- Obama launches China trade case over auto industry
- Obama launches China trade case over auto industry
- Obama launches China trade case over auto industry
- Obama launches China trade case over auto industry
- Obama launches China trade case over auto industry
- Obama launches China trade case over auto industry
- Libyan witness: Stevens was breathing when found
- Libyan witness: Stevens was breathing when found
- Libyan witness: Stevens was breathing when found
- Libyan witness: Stevens was breathing when found
- Libyan witness: Stevens was breathing when found
- Libyan witness: Stevens was breathing when found
- Kenyan terror suspect admits possession of bombs
- Kenyan terror suspect admits possession of bombs
- Kenyan terror suspect admits possession of bombs
- Kenyan terror suspect admits possession of bombs
- Kenyan terror suspect admits possession of bombs
- Kenyan terror suspect admits possession of bombs
- China files trade case against Washington
- China files trade case against Washington
- China files trade case against Washington
- China files trade case against Washington
- China files trade case against Washington
- China files trade case against Washington
- China files trade case against Washington
- China files trade case against Washington
- China files trade case against Washington
- China files trade case against Washington
- China files trade case against Washington
- China files trade case against Washington
- China files trade case against Washington
- Libyan witness: Stevens was breathing when found
- Libyan witness: Stevens was breathing when found
- Libyan witness: Stevens was breathing when found
- Libyan witness: Stevens was breathing when found
- Libyan witness: Stevens was breathing when found
- Libyan witness: Stevens was breathing when found
- Apple: iPhone 5 orders topped 2M in 24 hours
- Apple: iPhone 5 orders topped 2M in 24 hours
- Apple: iPhone 5 orders topped 2M in 24 hours
- Apple: iPhone 5 orders topped 2M in 24 hours
- Apple: iPhone 5 orders topped 2M in 24 hours
- Apple: iPhone 5 orders topped 2M in 24 hours
- Russian prosecutors move to outlaw anti-Islam film
- Russian prosecutors move to outlaw anti-Islam film
- Russian prosecutors move to outlaw anti-Islam film
- Russian prosecutors move to outlaw anti-Islam film
- Russian prosecutors move to outlaw anti-Islam film
- Russian prosecutors move to outlaw anti-Islam film
- Talk of the Day -- Tech titans to square off in Q4 tablet market
- SA mine halts construction as police block speech
- SA mine halts construction as police block speech
- SA mine halts construction as police block speech
- SA mine halts construction as police block speech
- SA mine halts construction as police block speech
- SA mine halts construction as police block speech
- SA mine halts construction as police block speech
- SA mine halts construction as police block speech
- SA mine halts construction as police block speech
- SA mine halts construction as police block speech
- SA mine halts construction as police block speech
- SA mine halts construction as police block speech
- US stock indexes slip; Apple hits new high
- US stock indexes slip; Apple hits new high
- US stock indexes slip; Apple hits new high
- US stock indexes slip; Apple hits new high
- US stock indexes slip; Apple hits new high
- US stock indexes slip; Apple hits new high
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi begins landmark US visit
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi begins landmark US visit
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi begins landmark US visit
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi begins landmark US visit
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi begins landmark US visit
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi begins landmark US visit
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi begins landmark US visit
- Giroud looks to get off mark for Arsenal
- Giroud looks to get off mark for Arsenal
- Giroud looks to get off mark for Arsenal
- Giroud looks to get off mark for Arsenal
- Giroud looks to get off mark for Arsenal
- Giroud looks to get off mark for Arsenal
- Giroud looks to get off mark for Arsenal
- Latest developments on anti-Islam film protests
- Latest developments on anti-Islam film protests
- Latest developments on anti-Islam film protests
- Latest developments on anti-Islam film protests
- Latest developments on anti-Islam film protests
- Latest developments on anti-Islam film protests
- Latest developments on anti-Islam film protests
- Togo militia stops protest against president
- Togo militia stops protest against president
- Togo militia stops protest against president
- Togo militia stops protest against president
- Togo militia stops protest against president
- Togo militia stops protest against president
- Turkish president's body to be exhumed for probe
- Hezbollah leader emerges for anti-film protest
- Mexican agents may have missed US vehicle's plates
- Libyan witness: Stevens was breathing when found
- US diplomats in Beirut burning classified material
- A cub is born to giant panda at National Zoo
- Orangutan's cancer treatment similar to humans
- Bayern's Robben, Ribery hopeful of facing Valencia
- Italy to now represent Canada in Iran
- Nigerian military: 2 radical sect leaders killed
- Violent clashes erupt over anti-Islam film
- Mourinho planning next preseason after poor start
- Tunisia Islamist flees mosque where he holed up
- Stocks slip in midday trading; Apple hits new high
- Heavy rain closes new Russian highway again
- Long flight delays soar in July
- SAfrica: $563M lost in gold, platinum production
- Over 100 Occupy Wall Street arrests in NYC
- Oil holds around $99 a barrel
- Winslow Homer's US studio to open to public
- US filmmaker's family leaves home overnight
- Villages slowly vanish as Hispaniola lakes grow
- Nominees named for Pop Hall of Fame coming to US
- Central African Republic: Rebels attack 3 towns
- Man says he got death threats over abandoned dog
- Biking Pittsburgh to Maryland on mountain trail
- Canada auto union "very close" to Ford deal
- 'Chaplin' star talks about learning famous walk
- Inmate seeking sex change eligible for legal fees
- Trial set for Spaniard in Cuba dissident crash
- Review: Nelly Furtado has uber flavor on 'Spirit'
- Ancelotti: PSG isn't Champions League favorite
- Review: Carly Rae Jepsen's album 'Kiss' is sweet
- Afghans reject US-favored administrative detention
- Witness: Libyans tried to rescue US ambassador
- Rich metallics at Burberry catwalk show in London
- German lawmakers see signs of far-right cover up
- Hezbollah leader emerges for anti-film protest
- Troops pack up gear to ship out of Afghanistan
- French court decides Tuesday on royal photo demand
- German lawmakers see signs of far-right cover up
- C'est l'amour: Exhibit shows Paris in the movies
- Chicago mayor: Court must end teachers' strike
- Obama reassures US diplomats in wake of riots
- US judge delays Google case pending appeal
- Oil prices plunge more than $3 after earlier gains
- US inmate says he's too obese for execution
- David Silva signs new 5-year deal at Man City
- Avett Brothers back to the music after tough year
- Matchbox Twenty returns with No. 1 album 'North'
- Obama takes on China as Romney shifts strategy
- Love says Medinah will be easier than a major
- Feds ask NY court to block anti-terrorism ruling
- Russia boasts of huge diamond field
- St. Petersburg Open Results
- Canadian found in US wilderness talks about ordeal
- Cuban dissident passes 1 week on hunger strike
- US state man gets 6 months for beating dog
- Voyeur snooped on China's Olympic swimming team
- US illegal immigrants ask for school records
- "Prophet" filmmaker's family leaves home overnight
- Chris Brown probation court appearance delayed
- Space shuttle Endeavour stuck at home in Florida
- Video shows Libyans trying to rescue US ambassador
- 'McNoodles' to be launched in Austria
- NATO scales back Afghan partnering after attacks
- French court to rule Tuesday on UK royal photos
- Cub born to giant panda at National Zoo
- Euro slips vs dollar after hitting 4-month high
- Treasury yields pull back from 4-month highs
- Luis Fabiano thrilled at new chance with Brazil
- Guillermo Garcia-Lopez advances in St. Petersburg
- Ressam to be sentenced again in millennium plot
- Hezbollah leads massive anti-US protest in Lebanon
- Moselle Open Results
- UN to cut Liberia peacekeepers
- American Samoa governor proposes Senate elections
- Winslow Homer's Maine studio to open to public
- Canada auto union reaches deal with Ford
- No Hajj pilgrimage for Syrians this year
- Bristol Palin custody case closed in Alaska
- Irish newspaper suspends editor over Kate photos
- US stocks slipping at close; Apple hits new high
- After calm morning, oil takes sudden plunge
- Burned bear cub recovers in US rehabilitation area
- Google snaps up Snapseed's photo-editing service
- US stocks slip; Apple hits new high
- Teen charged with US bomb plot appears in court
- Peregrine CEO pleads guilty to cheating investors
- US asks NY court to block anti-terrorism ruling
- FBI investigating Virginia mosque graffiti
- More than 100 Occupy Wall Street arrests in NYC
- Everton, Newcastle draw 2-2 in Premier League
- English Football Leading Scorers
- As US troop "surge" ends, setbacks are piling up
- As US troop 'surge' ends, setbacks are piling up
- UN rights chief cites possible war crimes in Mali
- Blake beats Olivetti in 1st round in Metz
- Man pleads not guilty in homeowner meeting attack
- Luis Fabiano thrilled at new chance with Brazil
- Soybeans plunge; crop yields are surprisingly high
- Filipinos win settlement in English-only case
- Burned bear cub moved to Idaho rehabilitation area
- NATO scales back Afghan partnering after attacks
- Spanish Football Results
- Soybeans plunge; crop yields are surprisingly high
- Mariah Carey: No feuding with Minaj on 'Idol' yet
- Okada letter to SEC blames Wynn for stock decline
- 2 jets at JFK airport searched after bogus threats
- Shaun White charged with vandalism at hotel
- Mexican officials ID some of 17 mutilated bodies
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Mideast powers meet, seek Syria peace in Cairo
- Late error by keeper gives Betis win at Valladolid
- Shiny metallics, plastics trending at London shows
- Teen charged with US bomb plot appears in court
- Tweeters mock Newsweek's #MuslimRage cover
- Usher, Shakira to join NBC's 'Voice' in spring
- More than 180 Occupy Wall Street arrests in NYC
- Pacquiao, Marquez look for KOs in 4th rivalry bout
- Skating coach pleads not guilty to abuse in NY
- Skating coach pleads not guilty to abuse in NY
- Skating coach pleads not guilty to abuse in NY
- Skating coach pleads not guilty to abuse in NY
- Skating coach pleads not guilty to abuse in NY
- Skating coach pleads not guilty to abuse in NY
- Coptic Christians, Muslims denounce film, violence
- Us man once on death row charged in wife's slaying
- Romney: Nearly half 'believe they are victims'
- Today In History
- 'Resident Evil' reigns at No. 1 with $21 million
- Obama and Romney use China as a campaign argument
- Teen charged with bomb plot appears in court
- Clinton, Qatar announce $12 million to help Haiti
- Obama chides China, hopes to use as campaign wedge
- Trial resumes for ex-police chief in China scandal
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Cheika to coach Waratahs in Super 15
- US man freed from Nicaragua jail back with family
- Clinton, Qatar announce $12 million to help Haiti
- Shell's Arctic offshore drilling suffers setback
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Help wanted: Volunteers for crabs' highway crossing
- Fortescue secures $4.5 billion credit facility
- Canada auto union extends GM, Chrysler contracts
- Japanese land on disputed islands; reason unclear
- Mexico: 132 inmates escape from border prison
- AL Capsules
- Suicide bomber in Afghan capital kills at least 9
- Mexico: 132 inmates escape from border prison
- China sees more anti-Japan protests over islands
- NL Capsules
- Asia stocks down on slow euro bank union progress
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Mega Financial shares down after bank unit setback
- Nobel laureate in economics to speak in Taiwan
- Romney: Nearly half think 'they are victims'
- Philippine government, rebels drafting peace pact
- Afghan insurgents: Attack revenge for prophet film
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi meets Clinton in Washington
- Obama, Romney use China as a campaign argument
- Oil rises above $97 a day after price plunge
- Falcons pounce on errant Manning, beat Broncos
- War anniversary feeds Chinese anti-Japan protests
- Afghan insurgents: Attack revenge for prophet film
- Indonesians torch US flag in protest in Medan
- Taiwan shares close down 0.36%
- Bangladesh blocks YouTube over anti-Islamic video
- Trial ends for ex-police chief in China scandal
- Panetta: US concerned about Afghan insider attacks
- Lippi, Guangzhou face test in Asian Champs League
- Philippines nears pact to end longtime insurgency
- Taiwan opposition wants premier sacked for economy
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Trial ends for ex-police chief in China scandal
- Lawyers: Obese Ohio inmate faces 'torturous' death
- Local bourse takes breather after QE3 driven gains
- Chelsea look to create Champions League dynasty
- German watchdog warns of Internet Explorer breach
- Taiwanese, Australian teams make breakthrough in nano storage research
- Japan businesses in China hit as protests rage
- White Sox beat Tigers, go 3 games clear in Central
- Philippine police rescue 2 kidnapped Chinese
- UK sports mission to visit Taiwan in early 2013
- EU, Iranian nuclear negotiators to meet
- LG unveils new flagship smartphone
- Pakistani PM agrees to court demand in graft case
- Messaging apps show mobile Internet's rise in Asia
- Singapore budget airline launches services in Taiwan
- Shares of biotech firm jump on OTC market debut
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Chicago teachers to consider offer, ending strike
- Messaging apps show mobile Internet's rise in Asia
- Researchers tag great white sharks off Cape Cod
- Strike over anti-Islam film shutters Kashmir shops
- South Africa says citizens killed in Kabul blast
- WHY IT MATTERS: China's auto parts industry
- Clashes over anti-Islam film hit Indian Kashmir
- World stocks down on slow euro bank union progress
- UK consumer price inflation dips to 2.5 pct
- Uzbekistan court seizes MTS assets
- No-confidence vote against premier to be held Saturday
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Coast guard denies tip-off about Diaoyutais protest
- China Times: Employment issues facing young people
- South Africa says 8 citizens killed in Kabul blast
- Nominees offer prescriptions for Emmy-day nerves
- China reserves right to act on disputed islands
- Germany's ZEW index of investor optimism rises
- Oil reverses course after rising above $97
- UK: Prince Harry got extra security during attack
- China says ex-cop cooperated in murder probe
- Australia flyhalf Cooper out of Rugby Championship
- Official: Sect kills retired Nigeria prison leader
- Free speech, religion clash over anti-Muslim film
- British bobsledder Carty gets 2-year doping ban
- Spain pays lower interest rates in debt auction
- Jordan endorses controversial media law
- Barcelona, Vilanova look to extend perfect start
- UK consumer price inflation eases in August
- Taiwan opposition wants premier sacked for economy
- EU, South African leaders talk trade in Brussels
- Indonesia protesters want filmmaker punished in US
- German investor optimism rises after 4-month drop
- Taiwanese required to pay additional insurance premiums in Beijing
- China's Lenovo buys cloud computing firm Stoneware
- Swiss clubs sign Streit, Weber during NHL lockout
- Denmark: 8 arrested for financing Kurdish group
- Al-Qaida threatens attacks on US diplomats
- Spain hesitation over aid unnerves markets
- French court rules for UK royals in topless photos
- AUO listed on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 3rd year
- Taiwanese expatriates protest in Washington over disputed islands
- Confident Bayern happy to see Valencia again
- UK opposition: Afghanistan exit strategy in doubt
- New Syria envoy visits refugee camp in Turkey
- Swedish doctors claim pioneering uterus transplant
- Blast kills 8 South Africans, 4 Afghans in Kabul
- Spain pays lower interest rates in debt auction
- Talk of the Day -- China-Japan spat rattles Taiwan's supply chain
- Bike maker has a lot to teach Taiwan's civil service: official
- German watchdog warns of Internet Explorer breach
- Suu Kyi meets Hillary Clinton in landmark US visit
- Man United aims to avoid repeat of early exit
- Itochu to buy Dole businesses for $1.7 billion
- Swiss nuke smugglers who helped CIA to escape jail
- Iran deploys Russian-made submarine in Gulf
- South Africa mine workers burn Lonmin offer
- Reports: Kurdish rebels attack military convoy
- Romney, in leaked video, calls Americans 'victims'
- Wozniacki reaches 2nd round at Korea Open
- Teenage girl wins a seat in Uganda's parliament
- India gov't faces heat over economic reforms
- French court backs UK royals on topless photos
- Diaoyutais dispute unlikely to lead to armed conflict: scholar
- Foreign minister calls for peace amid Diaoyutais tension
- Taiwanese artwork in Tuvalu aimed at raising environmental awareness
- Pietersen left out of England squad for India tour
- French leader: Fight against extremes within Islam
- Oil dips below $96 a day after sharp drop
- Female police officer killed in UK
- Alpha closing 8 coal mines, cutting 1,200 jobs
- FedEx says global economy worsening, cuts outlook
- Britain: Talks over Assange at an impasse
- US futures follow global markets downward
- US current account deficit fell in Q2 to $117.4B
- Blast kills 8 South Africans, 4 others in Kabul
- Taipower, economics ministry censured over bonus irregularities
- Dutch queen underlines commitment to euro
- China protests mix colonial anger, modern dispute
- Iran deploys Russian-made submarine in Gulf
- Chinese students impressed by Taiwan's funeral services
- Prosecutors impound money remitted by ex-fire chief
- Golf Glance
- Atlanta Falcon Michael Turner arrested for DUI
- Muslims stage peaceful film protest in Bangkok
- Guangzhou Open Results
- Google, Chunghwa Telecom ink deal on YouTube broadcasting
- More leaked video of Romney emerges on Mideast
- German central banker asserts right to speak out
- Myanmar is called insincere on political prisoners
- Lebanese Shiite clansmen charged over abductions
- UK opposition: Afghanistan exit strategy in doubt
- Swiss nuke smugglers who aided CIA avoid more jail
- Bartoli, Niculescu knocked out of Guangzhou Open
- Man United's profits soar despite drop in revenue
- UK: Syria intervention would need full US backing
- Mandarin course opened in central Vietnam
- DPP says it wants to gain deeper knowledge of China
- Atlanta Falcons RB Michael Turner arrested for DUI
- Spain's king calls for unity to help fight crisis
- Kurdish rebels attack military convoy
- Denmark: 8 arrested for financing Kurdish group
- Stowaway cat survives flight to Florida
- Three former school principals indicted for bribery
- Stocks open lower after FedEx gives a glum outlook
- Teenager wins a seat in Uganda's parliament
- Swedish doctors claim pioneering uterus transplant
- Syrian jets hit Lebanese territory near border
- Broadest US trade deficit fell in Q2 to $117.4B
- Zimbabwe wins toss, fields 1st in World T20 opener
- Top players fall at St. Petersburg Open
- U.S. beef imports expected to reach pre-ban levels by 2013
- Year's first cases of cholera reported in central Taiwan
- EVA Air wins recognition from Travel Weekly
- New Syria envoy visits refugees in Turkey, Jordan
- Taoyuan Aerotropolis project launched
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Study suggests tie between BPA and child obesity
- Foreign holdings of US debt rise to record $5.35T
- Newspaper suspensions lifted in Ivory Coast
- China hints at lenient sentence for former cop
- 8 new lawsuits allege Philadelphia priest abuse
- 4 convenience store chains join effort to help high risk families
- Haye targets British license, Klitschko fight
- Ghana arrests 3 men for suspected Ivory Coast plot
- Huszti's ban for 'excessive' celebrations upheld
- Numbers of both small, large new houses increase: DGBAS
- Argentina: desarticulan banda de narcos
- Ethiopia to swear in new prime minister on Friday
- Ethiopia to swear in new prime minister on Friday
- Ethiopia to swear in new prime minister on Friday
- Ethiopia to swear in new prime minister on Friday
- Ethiopia to swear in new prime minister on Friday
- Ethiopia to swear in new prime minister on Friday
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Al-Qaida threatens attacks on US diplomats
- Al-Qaida threatens attacks on US diplomats
- Al-Qaida threatens attacks on US diplomats
- Al-Qaida threatens attacks on US diplomats
- Al-Qaida threatens attacks on US diplomats
- Al-Qaida threatens attacks on US diplomats
- As US troop 'surge' ends, setbacks are piling up
- As US troop 'surge' ends, setbacks are piling up
- As US troop 'surge' ends, setbacks are piling up
- As US troop 'surge' ends, setbacks are piling up
- As US troop 'surge' ends, setbacks are piling up
- As US troop 'surge' ends, setbacks are piling up
- As US troop 'surge' ends, setbacks are piling up
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- Man United's loss widens in Q4
- SAfrica's Zuma, in Brussels, reassures investors
- SAfrica's Zuma, in Brussels, reassures investors
- SAfrica's Zuma, in Brussels, reassures investors
- SAfrica's Zuma, in Brussels, reassures investors
- SAfrica's Zuma, in Brussels, reassures investors
- SAfrica's Zuma, in Brussels, reassures investors
- Spain under pressure to seek aid as bad debt soars
- Spain under pressure to seek aid as bad debt soars
- Spain under pressure to seek aid as bad debt soars
- Spain under pressure to seek aid as bad debt soars
- Spain under pressure to seek aid as bad debt soars
- Spain under pressure to seek aid as bad debt soars
- Spain under pressure to seek aid as bad debt soars
- Spain under pressure to seek aid as bad debt soars
- Spain under pressure to seek aid as bad debt soars
- Spain under pressure to seek aid as bad debt soars
- Spain under pressure to seek aid as bad debt soars
- Spain under pressure to seek aid as bad debt soars
- Apple shares hit $700 for first time
- Apple shares hit $700 for first time
- Apple shares hit $700 for first time
- Apple shares hit $700 for first time
- Apple shares hit $700 for first time
- Apple shares hit $700 for first time
- Apple shares hit $700 for first time
- Apple shares hit $700 for first time
- Apple shares hit $700 for first time
- Apple shares hit $700 for first time
- Apple shares hit $700 for first time
- Apple shares hit $700 for first time
- US pizza museum serves up slices, memorabilia
- US pizza museum serves up slices, memorabilia
- US pizza museum serves up slices, memorabilia
- US pizza museum serves up slices, memorabilia
- US pizza museum serves up slices, memorabilia
- US pizza museum serves up slices, memorabilia
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Stowaway cat survives flight to Florida
- Stowaway cat survives flight to Florida
- Stowaway cat survives flight to Florida
- Stowaway cat survives flight to Florida
- Stowaway cat survives flight to Florida
- Stowaway cat survives flight to Florida
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Wyclef Jean revisits Fugees, politics in 'Purpose'
- Wyclef Jean revisits Fugees, politics in 'Purpose'
- Wyclef Jean revisits Fugees, politics in 'Purpose'
- Wyclef Jean revisits Fugees, politics in 'Purpose'
- Wyclef Jean revisits Fugees, politics in 'Purpose'
- Wyclef Jean revisits Fugees, politics in 'Purpose'
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Orthodox Russian deacon stands up for Pussy Riot
- Randy Newman hits racism with new political song
- Randy Newman hits racism with new political song
- Randy Newman hits racism with new political song
- Randy Newman hits racism with new political song
- Randy Newman hits racism with new political song
- Randy Newman hits racism with new political song
- More leaked video of Romney emerges on Mideast
- More leaked video of Romney emerges on Mideast
- More leaked video of Romney emerges on Mideast
- More leaked video of Romney emerges on Mideast
- More leaked video of Romney emerges on Mideast
- More leaked video of Romney emerges on Mideast
- Captain America gets new job title: US president
- Captain America gets new job title: US president
- Captain America gets new job title: US president
- Captain America gets new job title: US president
- Captain America gets new job title: US president
- Captain America gets new job title: US president
- Man United aims to avoid repeat of early exit
- Man United aims to avoid repeat of early exit
- Man United aims to avoid repeat of early exit
- Man United aims to avoid repeat of early exit
- Man United aims to avoid repeat of early exit
- Man United aims to avoid repeat of early exit
- Man United aims to avoid repeat of early exit
- Syrian refugees protest UN envoy's camp visit
- Syrian refugees protest UN envoy's camp visit
- Syrian refugees protest UN envoy's camp visit
- Syrian refugees protest UN envoy's camp visit
- Syrian refugees protest UN envoy's camp visit
- Syrian refugees protest UN envoy's camp visit
- Pakistan: 2 bomb blasts kill 4 people in Karachi
- Pakistan: 2 bomb blasts kill 4 people in Karachi
- Pakistan: 2 bomb blasts kill 4 people in Karachi
- Pakistan: 2 bomb blasts kill 4 people in Karachi
- Pakistan: 2 bomb blasts kill 4 people in Karachi
- Pakistan: 2 bomb blasts kill 4 people in Karachi
- Pakistan: 2 bomb blasts kill 4 people in Karachi
- Judith Arndt wins women's individual time trial
- Judith Arndt wins women's individual time trial
- Judith Arndt wins women's individual time trial
- Judith Arndt wins women's individual time trial
- Davydenko beats Zverev to reach 2nd round in Metz
- Davydenko beats Zverev to reach 2nd round in Metz
- Mexico finds some escapees in border prison break
- World Road Cycling Championships Results
- Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe Scores
- Bolivia enacts law to save Amazon river dolphins
- FIFA extends Benfica's Luisao ban worldwide
- Gelana, Kiplagat, Kipsang to run NYC Marathon
- iPhone 5 scheduled to reach stores on Sept. 21
- China returns to normalcy after angry anti-Japan protests
- Samsung fails to lift Galaxy tab sales ban after Apple trial
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi to receive congressional medal
- Australian lawmakers reject to legalize same-sex marriage
- Chen’s treatment in contravention of international standards: Human Rights Action Center Delegation
- Xi Jinping meets with U.S. Defense Secretary Panetta in Beijing today
- Japan gets cold feet on no-nukes policy proposal
- Obesity drugs progress on FDA green light for treatments
- US Ambassdor's official vehicle damaged during protests in Beijing
- Singapore PM vows to punish corrupt officials, no matter how senior
- 2012 Artists Special Exhibition「Existence- Recording- Eternity」
- Italy's Bortolami to miss Nov. tests after surgery
- Sri Lanka totals 182-4 vs. Zimbabwe in World T20
- 2 unarmed female police officers killed in UK
- Treasurys bounce back as jitters return to market
- Man United's loss widens on disappointing season
- FIFA's goal-line technology on schedule in Japan
- UN council endorses new leader of Somalia
- US homebuilder confidence surges to 6-year high
- India gov't faces heat over economic reforms
- Fiat to outline plans to gov't amid closure fears
- French small business faces job-creation hurdles
- NATO: Halt in joint Afghan ops won't hurt strategy
- Oil falls to $96 a day after sharp drop
- Indexes down after FedEx gives a glum outlook
- South Africa: Striking miners accept Lonmin offer
- Egypt: Copt sentenced for insulting Islam, leader
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi meets Clinton on landmark visit
- Topless photos ruling: 1st battle in privacy war
- Syrian rebels, gov't forces clash near Turkey
- Compton finally comes of age with England call-up
- More leaked video of Romney's private talk emerges
- J&J starting 4 early research collaboration hubs
- Euro falls on worries about Spain
- Furyk says McIlroy a 'marked man' at Ryder Cup
- Google goes low-tech to unleash Nigeria potential
- Athlete was pulled from Olympic final for doping
- White House sees no sign Libya attack premeditated
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- US judge allows enforcement of detention law
- Shaun White: 'Truly sorry for my poor behavior'
- Analysis: Prophet film diverts gaze from Syria
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Sri Lanka beats Zimbabwe by 82 runs in World T20
- Painterly color-blocks at Illincic's London show
- Annie Lennox marries American doctor in London
- South Africa: Striking miners accept Lonmin offer
- Somalia: Militants said to leave last stronghold
- US court reverses ruling on ad campaign donors
- Russia may block YouTube over anti-Islam film
- Egypt: Iran's support for Syria hinders relations
- Carter grandson arranged Romney video's release
- Sri Lanka smashes Zimbabwe by 82 runs in World T20
- Veteran Spanish communist party leader dead at 97
- Youzhny into 2nd round at St. Petersburg Open
- Kremlin halts USAID work in Russia
- FedEx says economy is stalling, cuts outlook
- Fiat to meet govt on strategy amid closure fears
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi open to easing of US sanctions
- Ford's Mulally: No retirement date set
- Sampdoria's Poli out for a month with thigh injury
- Albanian officials lose immunity from prosecution
- FIFA's goal-line technology on schedule in Japan
- Menezes says no added pressure because of Scolari
- Iraq reopens border crossing to Syrian refugees
- Mulberry showcases quirky, '70s-inspired catwalk
- Aussies start bid to win 1st T20 trophy vs. Irish
- Liberia: Cabinet ministers sign contracts
- Ecuador officials battle rash of wildfires
- 2 unarmed police officers shot dead in Britain
- Panthers lay off employees, blame 'work stoppage'
- Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe Scoreboard
- UK R&B singer Emeli Sande marries boyfriend
- Jazzed up schoolgirl whites at Simone Rocha show
- Namibia: Police save newborn dumped in pit latrine
- Fire erupts at Mexico pipeline near US border
- 8 new lawsuits allege Philadelphia priest abuse
- Syrian war looms over UN meeting of world leaders
- Review: Kanye West-led 'Cruel Summer' underwhelms
- 4 injured in Bolivian miners protest
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi supports easing of US sanctions
- A Benghazi power, Libya militia eyed in attack
- A Benghazi power, Libya militia eyed in attack
- A Benghazi power, Libya militia eyed in attack
- A Benghazi power, Libya militia eyed in attack
- A Benghazi power, Libya militia eyed in attack
- A Benghazi power, Libya militia eyed in attack
- Latest developments in protest of anti-Islam film
- GE signs $1 bn contract with Brazil's Petrobras
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Sept. 23-29
- AP photographer beaten, detained in Belarus
- Yahoo closes $7.6 billion deal with Alibaba Group
- Monfils beats Rochus to reach 2nd round in Metz
- Aussies start bid to win 1st T20 trophy vs. Irish
- Famous culinary school stresses science in kitchen
- Looking beyond peanuts _ a primer on almond butter
- After a surprise panda birth in US, anxiety awaits
- AP Exclusive: US inmate lauds sex-change ruling
- Groups lend a hand to teachers with classroom pets
- Syrian forces, rebels clash near Turkey
- Truth commission to only probe dictatorship crimes
- After a surprise panda birth in DC, anxiety awaits
- Romney questions Palestinian commitment to peace
- 10 killed in Mexico pipeline fire near US border
- Fiat to meet gov't on strategy amid closure fears
- Egypt to try 7 Copts, US pastor over Prophet film
- Group: 39 US states' obesity to pass 50 percent
- Escobar suspended 3 games for slur on eye-black
- NATO order changes way it will fight Afghan war
- UN refugee agency awards Somali woman
- Oil, platinum, palladium fall on economic worries
- South Africa: Striking miners accept Lonmin offer
- A Benghazi power, Libya militia eyed in attack
- A Benghazi power, Libya militia eyed in attack
- A Benghazi power, Libya militia eyed in attack
- A Benghazi power, Libya militia eyed in attack
- A Benghazi power, Libya militia eyed in attack
- A Benghazi power, Libya militia eyed in attack
- Temporary spending bill permits Egypt aid to flow
- US home mortgage lending hit 16-year low in 2011
- Stocks mixed after FedEx gives a glum outlook
- Nicaragua to try 18 fake Mexican journalists
- Goldman Sachs' Schwartz to replace Viniar as CFO
- Judge: Arizona immigration law can be enforced now
- Brazil minister: Stadiums will be used after WCup
- Milan limps to goalless draw against Anderlecht
- Key events involving Yahoo and its performance
- YouTube blocked in Saudi to stop anti-Islam film
- Malaga beats Zenit 3-0 for dream Champions debut
- Tuesday's Champions League Results
- AMR expects about 4,400 job cuts, warns 11,000
- Madrid earns late 3-2 win over City in Champions
- PSG beats Dynamo Kiev 4-1 in Champions League
- Review: `Watch' breathes life into familiar genre
- Dortmund beats Ajax 1-0 in Champions League
- Microsoft hikes dividend by 15 percent to 23 cents
- Schalke beats Olympiakos 2-1 in Champions League
- Arsenal beats Montpellier 2-1 in Champions League
- Militants claim Afghan attack is revenge for film
- Mexico finds a few escapees in border prison break
- Porto beats Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in Champions League
- Brazil truth commission to probe only junta crimes
- Striking SA miners sign deal to end 5-week strike
- Stocks mixed after FedEx gives a glum outlook
- 400 movies from 60 countries at Rio Film Festival
- Malaga beats Zenit 3-0 in dream Champions debut
- Scholar: Jesus talks of wife in ancient script
- Madrid wins wild 3-2 Champions shootout over City
- Chicago teachers await vote that could end strike
- Review: Rapper Kreayshawn's debut is fairly empty
- Puerto Rico No. 1 in public corruption convictions
- Obama responds to Romney's 'victims' comments
- UN chief urges respect for beliefs of others
- Chicago teachers suspend strike, classes to resume
- Milan limps to scoreless draw against Anderlecht
- Feds: US sheriff and deputies targeted Latinos
- Mulberry, Illincic wrap up London Fashion Week
- Chicago teachers vote to return to classroom
- Jon Cryer wipes out on bike during LA triathlon
- Helicopter crashes in Mexico; 1 dead, 4 injured
- 8 new civil suits allege Philadelphia priest abuse
- Drummer Patrick Carney of The Black Keys married
- Heineken strikes deal to buy Tiger beer maker
- Stricker honored with Payne Stewart Award
- Apple closes above $700 for first time
- Judge: Drug suspects to face trial in BVI, not US
- Somali woman's contempt charges reinstated in US
- Report urges more action to combat racism
- Amnesty: Indiscriminate attacks maiming Syrians
- UN calls for dialogue between Congo, Rwanda
- Venezuela opposition concerned about armed groups
- Striking SA miners sign deal to end 5-week strike
- Madrid beats City, PSG wins in Champions League
- US scholar: Jesus cites wife in ancient script
- Mexico suspects Zetas cartel behind prison break
- Judge: Police can enforce Arizona immigration law
- 1 dead, 4 injured in Bolivian miners protest
- 26 killed in Mexico pipeline fire near US border
- Obama: Anti-Islam filmmaker a 'shadowy character'
- Army tests body armor tailored for female soldiers
- Obama jabs at Romney over his '47 percent' remarks
- Cuban dissidents end hunger strike over colleague
- Japan Airlines shares gain in Tokyo trading debut
- Venezuela opposition concerned about armed groups
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- Philippines deports 279 Taiwanese in online fraud
- Canadian auto union makes progress with GM
- Barbra Streisand helps honor Marvin Hamlisch in NY
- Colombia says last big drug lord has been captured
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Salman Rushdie dismisses latest death threat
- Asia stocks up ahead of Bank of Japan decision
- Panetta in talks with Chinese leader-in-waiting
- AEG, owner of LA's Kings, Staples arena, for sale
- Tot tablets, retro brands are Toys R Us 'hot toys'
- 279 Taiwanese fraud suspects deported from Philippines
- Brazil announces Barry Larkin as manager for WBC
- US and Japan reach agreement on Osprey deployment
- National League Capsules
- Romney video: Palestinians not interested in peace
- Taiwan to expand main international airport
- Annual Taiwan-Sweden business meeting kicks off in Taipei
- Transportation sector moves higher on Taoyuan Aerotropolis project
- Panetta: New Asia focus not aimed to contain China
- 26 killed in Mexico pipeline fire near US border
- AL Capsules
- Brazil announces Barry Larkin as manager for WBC
- Australian lawmakers uphold ban on gay marriage
- Salman Rushdie dismisses latest death threat
- Jury hears LA-area chef say on tape he cooked wife
- Head of Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan outlines goals
- Venus Williams to play in Hopman Cup
- Review: Backyard dangers abound in edgy 'Detroit'
- Asia stocks up after Bank of Japan decision
- Japan's central bank follows US lead in easing
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi to receive congressional medal
- World Bank: Palestinian fiscal crisis is deepening
- Taiwan shares close up 0.61%
- China cleans up after angry anti-Japan protests
- Indian government works to shore up coalition
- China's foreign investment falls for 3rd month
- Taiwan's top negotiator with China resigns from post
- Nehwal joins big league with $7.5 million contract
- Sony plans slimmer PlayStation 3 before year end
- In-form Lazio face Europa League test at Tottenham
- The social commentary behind PSY's 'Gangnam Style'
- Japan gets cold feet on no-nukes policy proposal
- Singapore PM says will not tolerate corruption
- Singapore PM says will not tolerate corruption
- Danish police arrest 14 in vandalism plot
- Exhibition on Taiwanese immigrants in U.S. launched in Taipei
- China's next leader appears in healthy in meeting
- Ex-AFC official faces charges over Hammam probe
- Japan opposition candidates vow to protect islands
- Mendis sends strong warning to batsmen in T20
- Storms dampen hopes for bountiful NKorea harvest
- Local bourse gains on ample liquidity
- Reports: Syrian rebels battle for border crossing
- US shuts Indonesia consulate amid film protests
- Software expert joins South Korea president race
- Sony plans slimmer PlayStation 3 before year end
- Zara store owner Inditex profit up 32 pct in H1
- Japan Airlines up slightly in Tokyo trading debut
- Lawyers angry over prophet film rally in Pakistan
- China's next leader appears healthy in US meeting
- France to ban new Prophet film protest
- Syrian rebels seize control of a border crossing
- Texas town's rental ban to get 2nd hearing
- HTC to return to growth in 2013: brokerage
- Military briefs president on Diaoyutais development
- Adams finally receives London shot put gold medal
- Singer Robbie Williams, wife, have daughter
- Nationalism may rise under Japan's next gov't
- EU-Iran nuclear talks 'useful and constructive'
- Red Bull, Lotus aim to renew F1 title challenge
- Romney keeps relearning history's gaffe lessons
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- $1M bail for LA-area man over death threat posts
- Japan's central bank joins Fed in easing policy
- President accepts SEF chairman's resignation, despite reluctance
- Secondhand clothes from West flood Nigeria markets
- Afghan leader urges peace day after suicide blast
- Court dismisses investor lawsuits against Porsche
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- President's close aide appointed envoy to U.S.
- Japan gets cold feet on total nuclear phase-out
- Tajik president visits area hit by unrest
- China Times: Taiwan has a mediatory role in Diaoyutai row
- Lawyers in Pakistan rally against anti-Islam film
- China cleans up after angry anti-Japan protests
- Orioles beat Mariners in 18 innings
- World stocks rise after Bank of Japan eases policy
- National security adviser to take over as MAC head
- Oil nears $96 after BOJ eases monetary policy
- 53% of Taiwanese nationals traveled abroad in 2011: survey
- Drug trial begins for Japanese teen in Bali
- France ups embassy security after prophet cartoons
- Russia accuses USAID of trying to sway elections
- Lonmin miners celebrate deal in South Africa
- Nobel laureate praises Taiwan as 'economic miracle'
- Sri Lankan Muslims protest anti-Islam film
- Indian government works to shore up coalition
- Ireland bats first vs. Australia in World T20
- South Africa miners celebrate wage deal
- Bailed-out Portugal pays less to borrow $2.6 bln
- UN court grants Karadzic 300 hours for defense
- Film festival opens in movie-crazy North Korea
- Myanmar investment commission reinvents itself
- Government announces partial reshuffle
- Protesters call for greener, fairer EU farm policy
- Escobar suspended 3 games for gay slur
- French PM urges lawmakers to approve fiscal treaty
- Bahrain agrees to most UN rights recommendations
- Central bank unlikely to adjust interest rates: analyst
- Jeremy Lin begins workouts with Rockets
- Ex-police chief in China scandal sought US asylum
- Davis Cup Draw
- Markets unmoved by Bank of Japan easing
- Chinese negotiator returns home after 10-day visit
- Space shuttle Endeavour heads west to new mission
- World T20: Australia vs Ireland Scores
- Spain PM in risky waiting game on bailout request
- Israel military holds largest snap drill in years
- Watson 3 wickets hold Ireland to 123-7 in T20
- Tajik president visits area hit by unrest
- Premier instructs construction of cruise ship terminals
- T20: Australia vs Ireland Scoreboard
- Russia accuses USAID of trying to sway elections
- Harvard claim of Jesus' Wife papyrus scrutinized
- Taiwan jumps to 15th in economic freedom rankings
- Victory returns Madrid's good play, but not morale
- Blackstone to buy Vivint for more than $2B
- Federer could play Berdych in 2013 Davis Cup
- Dennis Hopper's lost prints on show in Berlin
- First US city declares Bisexual Pride Day
- Lohan charged with leaving scene of NYC accident
- Kirilenko withdraws from Korea Open due to injury
- US urged to set standards for arsenic in rice
- US court dismisses corruption probe against Eni
- T-Mobile USA names Legere as its new CEO
- EU-China summit set - but without press questions
- Ukraine warned against passing media libel law
- French cartoons inflame prophet film tensions
- US housing starts rose 2.3 percent in August
- Ben Folds brings his Five back together again
- Hon Hai to build new factory complex in Brazil
- Pink looks for 'Truth About Love' on latest album
- Pakistani accused of blasphemy over Prophet film
- Asian Champions League Glance
- Bahrain agrees to most UN rights recommendations
- World Cup winner Van Heerden retires
- Danish weekly prints topless photos of UK's Kate
- Australia beats Ireland by 7 wickets in World T20
- Officials: Gunmen kill 3 people in northern Iraq
- Danish weekly running topless photos of UK's Kate
- Adelaide United held to 2-2 draw by Bunyodkor
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- Heineken tightens hold on Tiger beer
- FIFA executive Worawi denies wrongdoing
- Chicago students return to class as strike ends
- Police shut down SL factory making fake T20 shirts
- South Africa looks to end Zimbabwe's Twenty20 run
- New French cartoons inflame prophet film tensions
- AP Source: Obama to meet with Suu Kyi
- Watson leads Australia to 7-wicket win vs. Ireland
- Neo-Nazi extradited to Germany for prison term
- Pakistan: Bomb in northwest kills 8 civilians
- Report: 4 injured after explosion at kosher store
- Foreign minister says new position an honor
- Iran's oil minister says crude exports rebounding
- Working holidays help explore life possibilities: Taiwanese youth
- Afghanistan bowls first vs. India in T20
- US stocks waver after positive housing news
- Correction: Jason Puracal-Nicaragua story
- St Petersburg Open Results
- Planned AEG sale muddies Los Angeles sports future
- AP Poll: Obama, Romney in virtual tie
- Paul Rudd, looking for change, returns to Broadway
- Queen's Brian May battles for threatened badgers
- US penalties in effect for Taliban-allied Haqqanis
- Taiwanese on working holidays earn more than those from other countries: poll
- Ai Weiwei to contribute to German show at Biennale
- German group drops plans to show prophet film
- Encouraging reports on housing market lift stocks
- Egypt: Militants call army raid 'barbaric'
- Iraq nominee says US pressing on use of airspace
- %headline(French criminal case into Kate photos starts
- %headline(French criminal case into Kate photos starts
- %headline(French criminal case into Kate photos starts
- %headline(French criminal case into Kate photos starts
- %headline(French criminal case into Kate photos starts
- %headline(French criminal case into Kate photos starts
- %headline(French criminal case into Kate photos starts
- %headline(French criminal case into Kate photos starts
- %headline(French criminal case into Kate photos starts
- %headline(French criminal case into Kate photos starts
- %headline(French criminal case into Kate photos starts
- %headline(French criminal case into Kate photos starts
- %headline(French criminal case into Kate photos starts
- %headline(French criminal case into Kate photos starts
- %headline(French criminal case into Kate photos starts
- %headline(French criminal case into Kate photos starts
- %headline(French criminal case into Kate photos starts
- %headline(French criminal case into Kate photos starts
- Wang's selection as next MAC head draws mixed reactions
- Pink looks for 'Truth About Love' on latest album
- Pink looks for 'Truth About Love' on latest album
- Pink looks for 'Truth About Love' on latest album
- Pink looks for 'Truth About Love' on latest album
- Pink looks for 'Truth About Love' on latest album
- Pink looks for 'Truth About Love' on latest album
- R. Kelly makes Soul Train history, Usher up for 5
- R. Kelly makes Soul Train history, Usher up for 5
- R. Kelly makes Soul Train history, Usher up for 5
- R. Kelly makes Soul Train history, Usher up for 5
- R. Kelly makes Soul Train history, Usher up for 5
- R. Kelly makes Soul Train history, Usher up for 5
- R. Kelly makes Soul Train history, Usher up for 5
- R. Kelly makes Soul Train history, Usher up for 5
- R. Kelly makes Soul Train history, Usher up for 5
- R. Kelly makes Soul Train history, Usher up for 5
- R. Kelly makes Soul Train history, Usher up for 5
- R. Kelly makes Soul Train history, Usher up for 5
- Programmer charged with hacking Toyota website
- Programmer charged with hacking Toyota website
- Programmer charged with hacking Toyota website
- Programmer charged with hacking Toyota website
- Programmer charged with hacking Toyota website
- Programmer charged with hacking Toyota website
- Programmer charged with hacking Toyota website
- Programmer charged with hacking Toyota website
- Programmer charged with hacking Toyota website
- Programmer charged with hacking Toyota website
- Programmer charged with hacking Toyota website
- Programmer charged with hacking Toyota website
- Programmer charged with hacking Toyota website
- US housing figures shore up markets
- US housing figures shore up markets
- US housing figures shore up markets
- US housing figures shore up markets
- US housing figures shore up markets
- US housing figures shore up markets
- US housing figures shore up markets
- US housing figures shore up markets
- US housing figures shore up markets
- US housing figures shore up markets
- US housing figures shore up markets
- US housing figures shore up markets
- US housing figures shore up markets
- Economics minister calls for regional stability
- Prison abuse videos rock Georgia ahead of vote
- Prison abuse videos rock Georgia ahead of vote
- Prison abuse videos rock Georgia ahead of vote
- Prison abuse videos rock Georgia ahead of vote
- Prison abuse videos rock Georgia ahead of vote
- Prison abuse videos rock Georgia ahead of vote
- Watson leads Australia to 7-wicket win vs. Ireland
- Watson leads Australia to 7-wicket win vs. Ireland
- Watson leads Australia to 7-wicket win vs. Ireland
- Watson leads Australia to 7-wicket win vs. Ireland
- Watson leads Australia to 7-wicket win vs. Ireland
- Watson leads Australia to 7-wicket win vs. Ireland
- Watson leads Australia to 7-wicket win vs. Ireland
- Watson leads Australia to 7-wicket win vs. Ireland
- Former DPP chairwoman departs for India
- Prison abuse videos rock Georgia ahead of vote
- Prison abuse videos rock Georgia ahead of vote
- Prison abuse videos rock Georgia ahead of vote
- Prison abuse videos rock Georgia ahead of vote
- Prison abuse videos rock Georgia ahead of vote
- Prison abuse videos rock Georgia ahead of vote
- Salman Rushdie dismisses latest death threat
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwan steps up air patrols amid Diaoyutais row
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- 'Gangnam Style' has sharp social riff, 220M views
- Oil's slide continues, with crude below $93
- Oil's slide continues, with crude below $93
- Oil's slide continues, with crude below $93
- Oil's slide continues, with crude below $93
- Oil's slide continues, with crude below $93
- Oil's slide continues, with crude below $93
- Oil's slide continues, with crude below $93
- Oil's slide continues, with crude below $93
- Oil's slide continues, with crude below $93
- Oil's slide continues, with crude below $93
- Oil's slide continues, with crude below $93
- Oil's slide continues, with crude below $93
- Oil's slide continues, with crude below $93
- Japan gets cold feet on total nuclear phase-out
- Japan gets cold feet on total nuclear phase-out
- Japan gets cold feet on total nuclear phase-out
- Japan gets cold feet on total nuclear phase-out
- Japan gets cold feet on total nuclear phase-out
- Japan gets cold feet on total nuclear phase-out
- Japan gets cold feet on total nuclear phase-out
- Japan gets cold feet on total nuclear phase-out
- Japan gets cold feet on total nuclear phase-out
- Japan gets cold feet on total nuclear phase-out
- Japan gets cold feet on total nuclear phase-out
- Japan gets cold feet on total nuclear phase-out
- Japan gets cold feet on total nuclear phase-out
- Gucci turns up color for next summer
- Gucci turns up color for next summer
- Gucci turns up color for next summer
- Gucci turns up color for next summer
- Gucci turns up color for next summer
- Gucci turns up color for next summer
- US crude oil supplies climb by 8.5 million barrels
- US crude oil supplies climb by 8.5 million barrels
- US crude oil supplies climb by 8.5 million barrels
- US crude oil supplies climb by 8.5 million barrels
- US crude oil supplies climb by 8.5 million barrels
- US crude oil supplies climb by 8.5 million barrels
- Bailed-out Portugal pays less to borrow $2.6 bln
- Bailed-out Portugal pays less to borrow $2.6 bln
- Bailed-out Portugal pays less to borrow $2.6 bln
- Bailed-out Portugal pays less to borrow $2.6 bln
- Bailed-out Portugal pays less to borrow $2.6 bln
- Bailed-out Portugal pays less to borrow $2.6 bln
- Bailed-out Portugal pays less to borrow $2.6 bln
- Bailed-out Portugal pays less to borrow $2.6 bln
- Bailed-out Portugal pays less to borrow $2.6 bln
- Bailed-out Portugal pays less to borrow $2.6 bln
- Bailed-out Portugal pays less to borrow $2.6 bln
- Bailed-out Portugal pays less to borrow $2.6 bln
- T20: India vs Afghanistan Scores
- T20: India vs Afghanistan Scores
- T20: India vs Afghanistan Scores
- T20: India vs Afghanistan Scores
- T20: India vs Afghanistan Scores
- T20: India vs Afghanistan Scores
- T20: India vs Afghanistan Scores
- Ex-police chief in China scandal sought US asylum
- Ex-police chief in China scandal sought US asylum
- Ex-police chief in China scandal sought US asylum
- Ex-police chief in China scandal sought US asylum
- Ex-police chief in China scandal sought US asylum
- Ex-police chief in China scandal sought US asylum
- Ex-police chief in China scandal sought US asylum
- Scandinavian magazine publishes Kate topless pics
- Trial resumes for US chef who says he cooked wife
- Mila Schoen digs into 70s graphic print archive
- 2 blasts strike Damascus, Syrian news agency says
- Column: Losing well to Madrid is progress for City
- EU looks at e-books proposal of Apple, publishers
- India reach 159-5 vs. Afghanistan in T20
- Armitstead withdraws from cycling road worlds
- Euskaltel-Euskadi rider killed in traffic accident
- Oscar nominations date jumps ahead to Jan. 10
- Powerful South American storm causes death, damage
- UAE, Bahrain confiscate items bound for Iran
- Actress in anti-Islam movie says she was tricked, sues producer and Youtube
- Lindsay Lohan arrested in New York City for alleged hit and run
- Russia expels US aid agency for trying to influence politics
- HTC introduces two smartphones featuring Windows Phone 8
- Suu Kyi meets Obama, receives US Congress Gold Medal
- French magazine publishes Muhammad caricatures amid film row
- New Libyan leader to attend Clinton-run NY meeting
- North Korea pays attention to PSY’s "Gangnam Style"
- UN backs shaming of those who use child soldiers
- SAfrican police kill 2 more in crackdown on strike
- Games go social as a new trend at Tokyo exhibition
- Applied Materials Extends Collaboration with Taiwan’s Leading Universities and Research Institute
- MSI MOA 2012 Worldwide Grand Final Powering Up in Taipei on Sept.28
- Myanmar activists say they will get passports
- Czech PM wants liquor history on new bottles
- Ukraine warned against passing defamation bill
- US removes penalties against Myanmar's president
- Japanese company agrees to enter guilty plea
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi to meet Obama
- Sudan refugees flee intensified bombing runs
- Moselle Open Results
- Colombian rebel says no deadline for peace talks
- Iran's oil minister says crude exports rebounding
- Crowded S. Sudan refugee camps on the brink
- Spain has space, but limited time to seek bailout
- Credit-easing steps by central banks, at a glance
- Italy's high court upholds American convictions
- Ovechkin joins Russian team during NHL lockout
- Doubts over Harvard claim of 'Jesus' Wife' papyrus
- Groupon launches payments service in US
- Oil's slide continues, with crude near $92
- Mayer beats Blake to reach Metz quarterfinals
- US space shuttle Endeavour heads to museum
- Goldman CEO against austerity in the short term
- Pakistani accused by film protesters of blasphemy
- Iran election buzz flirts with Rafsanjani return
- Venezuela says alleged drug lord changed look
- Syrian rebels seize border crossing with Turkey
- India beats Afghanistan by 23 runs in World T20
- Berlin unveils plaque to Reagan's 'Wall' speech
- 26 dead, 46 injured in Mexico pipeline fire
- Valentino's new runway is the ballet stage
- Sky buys exclusive access to SAfrica home games
- Egypt appoints new intelligence chief
- Mexico's President- elect wants to modernize Pemex
- Officer: Insider attacks aimed at Western resolve
- Singer Robbie Williams, wife have daughter
- Canadian man pleads guilty in NY to poker charges
- Canadian man pleads guilty to poker charges
- Marijuana could help US taxes, but many skeptical
- Dollar mixed after US housing data
- US lists 117 Iranian planes arming Syria's Assad
- Dennis Hopper's lost prints on show in Berlin
- South Africa: Lonmin miners ready to resume work
- Foxconn signing $500M Brazil investment agreement
- No. 2 seed Denis Istomin loses in St. Petersburg
- Tony Martin keeps time trial title at road worlds
- UN backs shaming of those who use child soldiers
- Chile's Pacific paradise endangered by goats, cats
- Zuno Arce, convicted for DEA agent slaying, dies
- Arctic ice shrinks to all-time low; half 1980 size
- Lohan charged with leaving scene of NYC accident
- US seafood catch reaches 17-year high
- Palestinians not worried by Israel-Iran war
- Lofty NYC art venue is not for the faint-hearted
- Chavez, challenger aim for youth, women voters
- Ferretti diaphanous, dainty for next summer
- Palmeiras hires Kleina to replace Scolari
- Belize close to extension, part payment on debt
- Greek cabbie jailed over tourist's stabbing death
- Al Alhi, Sepahan draw 0-0 in ACL quarters 1st leg
- Brazil lawmakers vote to ease reforestation law
- China probes protest around US ambassador's car
- Belarus denies visas to European vote monitors
- News Corp. seeks dismissal of lawsuit over hacking
- Israel to Iran: Jewish state can defend itself
- Canadian man pleads guilty to poker charges
- Justice Dept faulted in gun-trafficking operation
- UN backs shaming of those who use child soldiers
- Woods, McIlroy meet again with more at stake
- Italy high court upholds American convictions
- Mayweather ordered to pay $114K in Pacquiao case
- Colombian rebel says no deadline for peace talks
- Ulsan beats Al Hilal 1-0 in ACL quarterfinals
- Milan offers women color, patterns for next summer
- Judge leaves US sales ban on Samsung tablet intact
- Judge: Murder defendant's DNA can be collected
- Frank Lloyd Wright mother lode in Illinois town
- Online instruction takes off among crafters
- Eclipse season on Mars, so Curiosity took photos
- Prefab homes make inroads; promise efficiency
- Tsonga beats Reix to reach Metz quarterfinals
- Ban: Syria will top UN General Assembly agenda
- Oil's slide continues, hits 6-week low below $92
- Exhibit reunites art JFK saw before assassination
- Al Ittihad beats Guangzhou 4-2 in ACL quarters
- Italy court upholds American convictions
- Encouraging reports about housing lift US stocks
- Thompson aiming for encore LPGA win in Alabama
- 2 Nora Ephron collections coming back in print
- 15 die in southwest Nigeria truck crash
- Work by graffiti artist Basquiat set for NYC sale
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi gets US Congress' highest honor
- World Bank: Palestinian fiscal crisis is deepening
- 29 dead, 46 injured in Mexico pipeline fire
- Treasury yields slip as economic concerns linger
- Mexico detains 16 guards in border prison break
- Extremists showing up on front lines in Syria
- Palestinians: 2 killed in Israeli strike in Gaza
- Posh post-Emmy bash to be in the red
- Wednesday's Champions League Results
- Bastos gives Cluj 2-0 Champs League win at Braga
- FBI asked to keep data on anti-Sikh hate crimes
- Barcelona beats Spartak 3-2 in Champions League
- Juventus equalizes late in 2-2 draw at Chelsea
- Man United beats Galatasaray 1-0 in Champs League
- Bayern beats Valencia 2-1 in Champions League
- Bate Borisov beats Lille 3-1 in Champions League
- Shakhtar Donetsk beats Nordsjaelland 2-0
- UK deputy premier apologizes for tuition pledge
- Actress in anti-Muslim film sues for its removal
- Jimmy Kimmel rolls out red carpet as Emmy host
- Justice Dept faults officials in gun probe
- Celeb chefs team with Matt Damon for cancer cause
- Celtic, Benfica scoreless in Champs League opener
- Chelsea throws away lead, Messi rescues Barcelona
- Venezuela: Drug lord changed look with surgeries
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi gets Congress' highest honor
- UN experts to probe Algeria's disappeared
- US Justice Dept faults officials in gun probe
- Wheat, corn, soybeans make a U-turn, head higher
- Shakira pregnant with 1st child
- Powerful South American storm causes death, damage
- AOL names board director as new CFO
- New French cartoons inflame prophet film tensions
- UK police arrest 3 in phone hacking probe
- Barge traffic halted near Mississippi River lock
- Fred Couples elected to golf Hall of Fame
- Gates, Buffett again top Forbes' billionaires list
- NHL cancels September slate of preseason games
- 11 wounded in US prison riot, including 1 shot
- American cancels 300 flights this week
- Chick-fil-A: Leave gay marriage debate to gov't
- US plans to invite China to 2014 naval exercises
- Ashbel Green, editor of Cronkite, dies at age 84
- Chavez Jr. tests positive for pot after Vegas bout
- Verizon, unions reach tentative contracts
- US man pleads guilty to stealing secrets
- Colombia high court says religion out in rulings
- Trulia prices IPO of 6 million shares at $17 each
- 17 more top universities offer free cyber courses
- Defrocked monsignor sues in NYC sex abuse scandal
- Hayden retires from all forms of cricket
- Ben Vereen files for divorce from wife of 36 years
- Today In History
- Cricket Australia, Sky Sports extend TV pact
- Obama boosted by upbeat housing reports, new polls
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Chavez Jr. tests positive for pot after Vegas bout
- Senegal votes to do away with Senate to save money
- Japan posts $9.6B Aug. trade deficit; exports down
- Ferry boat sinks in southern Philippines; 7 dead
- Japan posts $9.6B Aug. trade deficit; exports down
- Lawson leads Sun in 73-67 win over Fever
- North Korea takes notice of "Gangnam Style"
- Asia stocks fall on weak Japan trade figures
- Has US economy bottomed out? Census suggests yes
- China hoping for new prospects for cross-strait peace
- Outgoing Taiwan envoy upbeat about U.S. ties
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Galaxy, Islanders finish in draw
- Review: 'Wallflower' a thoughtful teen tale
- Kim Dotcom in court as US appeals evidence ruling
- Review: 3-D makes beautifully bleak 'Dredd' pop
- Neymar scores late as Brazil edges Argentina 2-1
- Big wave drags US couple, drowns husband in Mexico
- Shares of Macronix jump on Nintendo's Wii U launch hope
- Lawmakers to hear from 'gun-walking' investigator
- Morgan helps US women to 6-2 win over Australia
- Philly teen who drowned among 19 Carnegie Heroes
- Top executives at Vietnam bank resign
- Procter & Gamble adds Wildberry flavor to Prilosec
- Starbucks rolls out 'Verismo' brewer for $199
- Pepper-spraying campus police won't face charges
- Film festival opens in movie-crazy North Korea
- Envoy-designate vows to assist president on U.S. ties
- Hon Hai highlights charity efforts for school children
- Panetta tours Chinese naval base without reporters
- Taiwan tourism likely to benefit from China-Japan tussle
- Hispanics the focus as Romney pushes ahead
- Meram scores in 89th to lift Crew past Chivas USA
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts From Recent Editorials
- Ground shakes, then Mexico gas pipeline explodes
- HTC Windows 8 phones draw mixed responses
- Taiwan shares close down 0.69%
- AL Capsules
- Poles help Belarus, recalling own repressive past
- New envoy to U.S. to represent Taipei with authority: ex-AIT head
- Defending graffiti, and debating Egypt's future
- SAfrican police kill 2 more in crackdown on strike
- Catholic official worried about Israel attacks
- Foreign minister-designate to return from EU next week
- New Libyan leader to attend Clinton-run NY meeting
- Local bourse retreats; HTC shares fall despite new model launch
- Not game over, games go social at Tokyo exhibition
- Lufthansa to pool EU flights in new budget carrier
- Opposition-led strike hits trains in India
- Syrian TV: Helicopter has crashed near Damascus
- Peugeot in talks to sell bulk of logistics unit
- Tokyo Game Show focuses on social, smartphones
- China Times: President battling for position in history
- Yuanta Futures retains title as Taiwan's top Europe contract trader
- Nobel economics laureate uncertain on European crisis
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- McIlroy looking for a big finish in Tour finale
- EU-China summit opens with emphasis on trade
- Diplomats discussing Syria regime sanctions
- Anti-American protests continue in Indonesia
- Ma hopes Taiwan can get U.S. visa waiver status by year-end
- UK regulator finds BSkyB 'fit and proper'
- Ichiro stars in Yanks doubleheader sweep
- In protests, Mao holds subtle messages for Beijing
- Paris' Louvre Museum unveils Islamic Art wing
- Survey points to deeper eurozone recession
- New Jersey honeymooners in New Zealand accident
- Private sector corruption rising amid downturn
- Greek transport workers join strikes
- US demanding harsh penalties for price fixers
- MLB unlikely to bar Cabrera from batting title
- Anti-Japan sentiment in China may benefit Taiwan products: exhibitors
- Senior U.S. official to visit Taiwan to discuss economic ties
- Taiwan steps up tourism promotion in Australia
- Export orders fall for sixth consecutive month
- Demand strong in key Spanish bond auction
- Is China's scandal-tainted Bo headed to trial?
- Japan withdraws from 7s tournament in China
- Liverpool, United set for emotional EPL match
- Myanmar courts accepts gov't suit against magazine
- Central bank leaves key interest rates unchanged
- AP Exclusive: Unique tombs found in Philippines
- Still time to get back into NASCAR title hunt
- Rallies against abuse of prisoners grow in Georgia
- SAfrican police kill 2 more in crackdown on strike
- British Museum plans major Pompeii show for 2013
- AP Exclusive: Unique tombs found in Philippines
- UK lawmakers seek moratorium on Arctic drilling
- English Football Fixtures
- Eurozone in deepening recession, survey finds
- British soldier gives birth in Afghanistan
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Iranians protest prophet cartoons in French weekly
- Returning Fletcher gets standing ovation at United
- U.S. chip equipment maker, Taiwan universities sign deal
- Scottish Open to change venues in 2014
- Schalke awaits Bayern Munich in Bundesliga
- Pakistani protesters clash with police over film
- UK judge says Litvinenko inquest to open in 2013
- Troubled AC Milan heads to Udinese in Serie A
- Taiwan helps improve health care for Gambian women
- Madrid looks to confirm recovery in league play
- Cambodian PM targets 7 million tourists by 2020
- Perez says he's ready for move to top F1 team
- Zimbabwe appeal on property seizure dismissed
- Panetta talks computer hacking issues with Chinese
- Bangladesh opposition sees uncertainty over polls
- Unbeaten Marseille proving money isn't everything
- Daughter of 'The Boss' buys gold-medal horse
- Taiwanese fishing boats to approach Diaoyutais in Japan protest
- Obama, Romney focus on Hispanic voters
- Syrian TV: Helicopter crashes near Damascus
- UK judge says Litvinenko inquest to open in 2013
- Indian strike against reforms shuts trains, shops
- Reshuffle won't affect cross-strait ties: former Chinese negotiator
- Anti-Islam film puts spotlight on US Copts
- Poland urges Ukraine to make East-West choice
- Poles help people of Belarus, recalling own past
- Worries over violence against churches in Israel
- TIFA talks will help EU-Taiwan trade negotiations: European chamber
- Tsai calls for Taiwan to speed up efforts to strengthen India ties
- Taiwan makes donation to Iran quake relief efforts
- IC prices forecast to boost global semiconductor output value
- Buddy Guy looks to the future of the blues
- Oil's slide continues toward $91 a barrel
- Syria TV: Helicopter clipped tail of passenger jet
- US futures follow global markets lower
- Max Mara woman, hunter not hunted
- Germany summons Belarusian ambassador
- New Cold War exhibit opens at Checkpoint Charlie
- Afghan president appoints new governors
- US unemployment claims fell last week to 382,000
- F1 contenders say Singapore could be turning point
- Niger hit by worst flooding in 80 years: Oxfam
- US warns against travel to Pakistan
- Report: Turkey court to give verdict in coup trial
- UN urges Pakistan to tackle missing persons issue
- Syria TV: Helicopter clipped tail of passenger jet
- US report attacks botched Mexico gun operation
- Liberty Global to buy rest of Telenet for $2.56B
- Government reshuffle aimed at coping with East Asia situation
- Bureaucratic politics should be reformed: Control Yuan head
- DPP proposes four strategies for economic recovery
- Co-chair for Romney campaign resigns to lobby
- Report: Bank of America to speed job cuts
- US space shuttle to honor Giffords with flyover
- Poland urges Ukraine to make East-West choice
- Taiwan Design Expo to feature passion for society
- Greek deal on austerity measures still elusive
- South Africa wins toss, elects to field in T20
- MAC deputy heads ready to resign after minister's new appointment
- Russian security forces kill 8 suspected militants
- Serb acquitted on US embassy fire charges
- US admiral says Mideast drills ensure stability
- Rainfall easing drought in certain US corn states
- US stocks follow global markets lower
- EMarketer: Google to pass Facebook in display ads
- Fire at Venezuela refinery, lightning blamed
- Germany: Microsoft wins patent case vs Motorola
- Syrian activists: airstrikes kill at least 30
- Exxon spends $1.6B on North Dakota field
- Radwanska ousts Scheepers at Guangzhou WTA event
- US stocks follow global markets lower
- More charges sought in deadly US theater shooting
- Manufacturing in Philly area shrinks for 5th month
- Dubai port firm sells stakes in Belgium, Yemen
- Afghan president appoints 10 new governors
- Pakistan: anti-film ads feature Obama, Clinton
- Allies use power of purse against Syrian regime
- Emporio Armani breathes youth into spring wears
- Rate on 30-year mortgage falls to record 3.49 pct.
- House OKs bill to ease Myanmar aid restriction
- House OKs bill to ease Myanmar aid restriction
- House OKs bill to ease Myanmar aid restriction
- House OKs bill to ease Myanmar aid restriction
- House OKs bill to ease Myanmar aid restriction
- House OKs bill to ease Myanmar aid restriction
- House OKs bill to ease Myanmar aid restriction
- Nexen shareholders approve of CNOOC takeover
- Nexen shareholders approve of CNOOC takeover
- Nexen shareholders approve of CNOOC takeover
- Nexen shareholders approve of CNOOC takeover
- Nexen shareholders approve of CNOOC takeover
- Nexen shareholders approve of CNOOC takeover
- Chrysler factory employee kills co-worker, self
- Chrysler factory employee kills co-worker, self
- Chrysler factory employee kills co-worker, self
- Chrysler factory employee kills co-worker, self
- Chrysler factory employee kills co-worker, self
- Chrysler factory employee kills co-worker, self
- iOS 6 upgrade will not affect iPhone 5 sales in Taiwan: operators
- British Museum plans major Pompeii show for 2013
- British Museum plans major Pompeii show for 2013
- British Museum plans major Pompeii show for 2013
- British Museum plans major Pompeii show for 2013
- British Museum plans major Pompeii show for 2013
- British Museum plans major Pompeii show for 2013
- British Museum plans major Pompeii show for 2013
- British Museum plans major Pompeii show for 2013
- British Museum plans major Pompeii show for 2013
- British Museum plans major Pompeii show for 2013
- British Museum plans major Pompeii show for 2013
- British Museum plans major Pompeii show for 2013
- Greek deal on austerity measures still elusive
- Greek deal on austerity measures still elusive
- Greek deal on austerity measures still elusive
- Greek deal on austerity measures still elusive
- Greek deal on austerity measures still elusive
- Greek deal on austerity measures still elusive
- Greek deal on austerity measures still elusive
- Greek deal on austerity measures still elusive
- Greek deal on austerity measures still elusive
- Greek deal on austerity measures still elusive
- Greek deal on austerity measures still elusive
- Greek deal on austerity measures still elusive
- Mexican network denies money-laundering link
- Mexican network denies money-laundering link
- Mexican network denies money-laundering link
- Mexican network denies money-laundering link
- Mexican network denies money-laundering link
- Mexican network denies money-laundering link
- Mexican network denies money-laundering link
- Mexican network denies money-laundering link
- Mexican network denies money-laundering link
- Mexican network denies money-laundering link
- Mexican network denies money-laundering link
- Mexican network denies money-laundering link
- Oil steadies around $92 after 3-day slide
- Oil steadies around $92 after 3-day slide
- Oil steadies around $92 after 3-day slide
- Oil steadies around $92 after 3-day slide
- Oil steadies around $92 after 3-day slide
- Oil steadies around $92 after 3-day slide
- Oil steadies around $92 after 3-day slide
- Oil steadies around $92 after 3-day slide
- Oil steadies around $92 after 3-day slide
- Oil steadies around $92 after 3-day slide
- Oil steadies around $92 after 3-day slide
- Oil steadies around $92 after 3-day slide
- Taiwan-to-China investment drops 25.08% in first eight months
- Talk of the Day -- TSMC to outpace Samsung in capital investment
- Sri Lankans protest visit by UN rights officials
- Wilshere boosts Arsenal by returning to training
- 5 free things to do in New Hampshire
- 5 free things to do in New Hampshire
- 5 free things to do in New Hampshire
- 5 free things to do in New Hampshire
- 5 free things to do in New Hampshire
- 5 free things to do in New Hampshire
- Europe financial watchdog: markets still fragile
- Europe financial watchdog: markets still fragile
- Europe financial watchdog: markets still fragile
- Europe financial watchdog: markets still fragile
- Europe financial watchdog: markets still fragile
- Europe financial watchdog: markets still fragile
- Former investigation bureau chief gets 16-month prison sentence
- Fire at Venezuela refinery, lightning blamed
- Fire at Venezuela refinery, lightning blamed
- Fire at Venezuela refinery, lightning blamed
- Fire at Venezuela refinery, lightning blamed
- Fire at Venezuela refinery, lightning blamed
- Fire at Venezuela refinery, lightning blamed
- Fire at Venezuela refinery, lightning blamed
- Fire at Venezuela refinery, lightning blamed
- Fire at Venezuela refinery, lightning blamed
- Fire at Venezuela refinery, lightning blamed
- Fire at Venezuela refinery, lightning blamed
- Fire at Venezuela refinery, lightning blamed
- Wilshere boosts Arsenal by returning to training
- Wilshere boosts Arsenal by returning to training
- Wilshere boosts Arsenal by returning to training
- Wilshere boosts Arsenal by returning to training
- Wilshere boosts Arsenal by returning to training
- Wilshere boosts Arsenal by returning to training
- Wilshere boosts Arsenal by returning to training
- T20: India vs Afghanistan Scores
- T20: India vs Afghanistan Scores
- T20: India vs Afghanistan Scores
- T20: India vs Afghanistan Scores
- T20: India vs Afghanistan Scores
- T20: India vs Afghanistan Scores
- T20: India vs Afghanistan Scores
- Sri Lankans protest visit by UN rights officials
- Sri Lankans protest visit by UN rights officials
- Nexen shareholders approve of CNOOC takeover
- Klizan, Fognini advance at St. Petersburg Open
- EMarketer: Google to pass Facebook in display ads
- St. Petersburg Open Results
- Kallis pins down Zimbabwe to 93-8 in T20
- UK thieves snatch luxury watches in brazen heist
- T20: South Africa vs Zimbabwe Scoreboard
- Fears about global economy push dollar higher
- Actress wants judge to block anti-Islam film clip
- Bank security group warns of website attacks
- Turkey keeping its soldiers in Afghanistan
- UK police arrest journalist in phone hacking probe
- Indian opposition holds national strike against economic reforms
- Taiwan's AU Optronics fined $500 million in US
- US court rejects call to ban anti-Muslim film on Youtube
- Syria opposition says government airstrike at fuel station kills 30 civilians
- No-confidence vote to save Taiwan constitutional system: DPP
- Taiwan ex-President Chen Shui-bian transferred to Veterans General Hospital
- US judges seem skeptical of CIA secrecy of drones
- Argentina, challenging IMF, projects low inflation
- UK soldier unexpectedly gives birth in Afghanistan
- Judge denies request to stop anti-Islam film clip
- Menezes not upset with chants for Scolari's return
- Wilkinson gets 3-match ban for elbowing Balotelli
- Pakistan: anti-film ads feature Obama, Clinton
- US stocks follow global markets lower
- Stock prices reduced US household wealth in Q2
- Nigeria's largest airline halts domestic flights
- Spain's Puerto doping case in court in January
- Cuba says next US president should end embargo
- Palestinians condemn Romney Mideast peace comment
- Somali suicide bomber kills 14 in Mogadishu cafe
- South Africa beats Zimbabwe in World T20
- EU urges nations to unite against match-fixing
- Market mood sours after downbeat economic news
- Kallis leads South Africa to easy win in T20
- Syrian activists: airstrikes kill at least 30
- Israel lawsuit pits 'Kippa Man' against Batman
- Suspect in Colorado shootings smiles in court
- 4 countries discuss climate change in Brazil
- Polish troops find abandoned baby in Afghanistan
- UN chief: Achieving UN anti-poverty goals at risk
- Edward Hopper painting heads to NYC auction
- Jamaica introduces Garveyism in classrooms
- Poles angered by Ukraine's graveside fashion shoot
- Life term for Guam bar owner in sex trafficking
- Amid cultural clash, Louvre honors Islamic art
- Injured Foden set to miss England's autumn tests
- SAfrica military forces to assist in mine strikes
- Sundance to honor film critic Roger Ebert
- Israel's Maariv paper sold to hardline publisher
- Ohio executes man for killing 2 strangers in 1989
- Latest developments in protest of anti-Islam film
- US selling 8 Apache helicopters to Indonesia
- Justin Timberlake: I'm not able to rush out albums
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi calls for release of Pussy Riot
- Correction: AEG-Sale story
- Youzhny, Fognini advance at St. Petersburg Open
- Youzhny, Fognini advance at St. Petersburg Open
- Youzhny, Fognini advance at St. Petersburg Open
- Youzhny, Fognini advance at St. Petersburg Open
- Youzhny, Fognini advance at St. Petersburg Open
- Youzhny, Fognini advance at St. Petersburg Open
- Youzhny, Fognini advance at St. Petersburg Open
- Police fire tear gas as 1000s march in Guinea
- FIVB to hold democratic vote for presidency
- Italy slashes growth estimates for 2012-2013
- Yemen backers name groups for possible sanctions
- Nigerian army: 2 radical sect leaders killed
- Pakistan: US screens anti-film ads
- EU urges nations to unite against match-fixing
- Fiona Apple arrested for hashish in West Texas
- Tunisia bans protest over French Muhammad cartoons
- US economy hobbled by weak hiring, manufacturing
- Serb acquitted of setting fire to US Embassy
- Pussy Riot art exhibit disrupted by protest
- Taiwan co. fined $500 million for LCD price fixing
- How the tabby got its stripes: It's in the genes
- Clinton to brief lawmakers on Libya attack
- Rebels unite in fight for Syria's largest city
- Rio police install 'pacification' unit in big slum
- Leader guilty of hate crimes in US Amish attacks
- Puerto Rico paint company goes 100 percent solar
- What's it like to fly a plane with shuttle on top?
- New Orleans preaching law challenged in court
- US spends $70k on ads denouncing anti-Islam film
- Amish guilty of hate crimes in US hair attacks
- Brazilians want new names for World Cup mascot
- Tunisia bans protest over French Muhammad cartoons
- Canadian auto union prepares to set GM deadline
- UK man charged with murdering 2 unarmed officers
- Protests against prison abuse before Georgian vote
- Fans are going bananas for soft serve fruit
- Bourbon Street 'no preaching' law challenged
- Pussy Riot supporters seeking US sanctions
- Prada presents new 2013 summer motif: the flower
- Beans, metals fall on worries about China slowdown
- Brazil's blacks rising into country's middle class
- Mammoth skeleton up for auction in Paris
- Amish guilty of hate crimes in Ohio hair attacks
- Turkish court postpones verdict in coup trial
- Microsoft fixing security bug in Internet Explorer
- US soldier deported from Canada
- Iran slams Israel's nuke program, Israel Iran's
- Oil drop reflects reality of global economy
- Liverpool beats Young Boys 5-3, Atletico wins 3-0
- Obama's record in Muslim world: strides, setbacks
- Moselle Open Results
- Mexican government reviewing complaint on Ala law
- Pakistan to talk counterterrorism with US, Afghans
- US Deputy Secretary of State in Libya for memorial
- Joke photo on Fox suggests Obama met with pirate
- Everything coming up flowers on Milan runway
- Prophet film puts spotlight on US Copts
- Romance in the air at Blugirl
- US shoot suspect back in court, without red hair
- Shuttle lands after cross-country US voyage
- Texas school bars Bible banners at football games
- Protests surround Ahmadinejad's NYC visit
- Judge denies request to stop anti-Muslim film clip
- Brazilians want new names for World Cup mascot
- Beans, metals fall on worries about China slowdown
- US soldier forced to leave Canada
- US: World can't afford crisis in Asian seas
- US Treasurys flat as stocks barely budge
- Panetta in New Zealand to boost defense relations
- Video shows Lohan-pedestrian encounter at NY club
- Monfils beats Mahut to reach Metz quarterfinals
- Injured Carter named in All Blacks squad
- Mexican government reviewing complaint on Ala. law
- Madrid's Mourinho sues Spanish daily over critique
- UN chief: Achieving UN anti-poverty goals at risk
- US report attacks botched Mexico gun operation
- Iran slams Israel's nuke program, Israel Iran's
- Stock buybacks rise after 2 quarters of declines
- $2.5 billion distributed to Madoff victims
- A Ryder Cup filled with stars from both teams
- Poulter brings the passion to Ryder Cup
- US players in the Ryder Cup
- European players in the Ryder Cup
- Ryder Cup at a glance
- Hole by hole for the Ryder Cup
- Ryder Cup Rosters
- Ryder Cup trivia quiz
- Spurs draws 0-0 with Lazio, Atletico wins 3-0
- New Maps app is rare Apple flub
- Oracle's 1Q earnings rise, but revenue disappoints
- Thursday's Europa League Results
- Niegan v
- Niegan v
- Niegan v
- Niegan v
- Niegan v
- Niegan v
- Niegan v
- Niegan v
- Niegan v
- Niegan v
- Niegan v
- Niegan v
- New luxury mall to be built in Puerto Rico
- Endeavour salutes Giffords en route to California
- US bill to increase high-tech visas defeated
- Shooting suspect back in court, without red hair
- US man charged with trying to bomb Chicago bar
- Chick-fil-A makes another statement on controversy
- Sex abuse claims stem from Tulsa megachurch
- Steve James picks his 5 favorite sports films
- US: World can't afford crisis in Asian seas
- Czechs ban export of spirits to the EU
- Woods makes an early statement at East Lake
- Mexico blast a blow to Pemex's improving safety
- Islam vs tolerance debated in Prophet film's wake
- House bill to increase high-tech visas defeated
- Anti-jihad 'savage' ads going up in NYC subway
- UN, Haiti police investigate death of UN officer
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi lets on she's a light sleeper
- Emile Heskey to play in Australia's A-League
- Mexican government reviewing complaint on Ala. law
- 1 killed, 4 wounded in protest over Peruvian mine
- Lexi Thompson back on top in Alabama
- Senate probe: Microsoft, HP avoid offshore taxes
- APNewsBreak: US surge troops out of Afghanistan
- New AP chief stresses news, business cooperation
- Former All-Star Shawn Green leads Israel in WBC
- Wisconsin woman convicted in fetal-abduction case
- Texas executes man who confessed to killing 5
- Man charged with trying to bomb Chicago bar
- 3 Mile Island nuke plant automatically shuts down
- Colombia orders arrest of rebel for 1999 killings
- Filing says US speedskater ordered to tamper
- Eddie Vedder takes issue with Romney comments
- West accuses Iran of shipping arms to Syria
- APME elects board, installs leaders
- Review: In 'If There Is,' troubled waters are edgy
- iPhone 5 launch draws crowds at Asia Apple shops
- National League Capsules
- Canadian auto union reaches deal with GM
- US woman convicted in saw attack on husband
- Obama suggests Romney is out of touch with America
- US to reinstate New Zealand military ship visits
- Shut up! Speech jammer among 2012 Ig Nobel winners
- University of Philippines bans anti-Islam film
- Dynamo beat CD FAS 4-0 in CONCACAF Champs League
- Liberty Times: A game of musical chairs
- Earthquake strengthens Taiwan, Turkey friendship
- Honda aims to double global auto sales in 5 years
- Australian minister warns of Republican 'crazies'
- North Korea accepts flood aid from World Vision
- 3 killed in inmate hunt shootout near US border
- Pajoy's goal in 67th lifts United past Union
- AL Capsules
- Panetta: US surge troops out of Afghanistan
- AUO regrets U.S. court ruling, intends to appeal
- Shares of AUO rebound on smaller-than-expected price-fixing fine
- Asian stocks rebound despite global uncertainty
- Nave espacial Endeavour llega a California
- Tropical storm forms, poses no immediate threat to Taiwan
- All-Australian round opens 2013 Super 15
- Manning, Brown help Giants rout Panthers 36-7
- Nationals clinch playoffs slot, beat Dodgers
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans across Asia
- Texas hospital plans 'moonshot' against cancer
- Trash-to-energy plan worries New Delhi ragpickers
- Filipino troops free kidnapped Chinese in clash
- Taiwan shares close up 0.34%
- Ex-president transferred to Taipei hospital
- Mideast ambitions: Turkey and Egypt seek alliance
- Quade Cooper in doubt for Wallabies tour of Europe
- Shell sues Greenpeace to stop Artic protests
- German opposition struggles to unsettle Merkel
- Japan's Noda to remain PM after ruling party vote
- AUO might appeal U.S. court ruling (update)
- Local bourse on technical rebound, but capped before 7,800 points
- Shaky Indian govt. wins support of key group
- Peaceful cross-strait ties help boost Taiwan's global presence: VP
- Amish guilty of hate crimes in Ohio beard-cuttings
- Oil rises above $93 in minor rebound from losses
- Del Piero a crowd puller in A-League
- Family: US Somali left to join al-Shabab
- Verdict expected in Turkish coup plot trial
- South Korea fires on North Korean fishing boats
- Google says it will shut China music service
- Defense Ministry denies stashing surplus funds from arms purchase
- Shuttle to sightsee around California
- Ravens-Patriots: Nothing like last January
- Georgian protesters demand prosecutions for abuse
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Kazakhstan special forces kill 4 terror suspects
- Luxgen eyes Middle East market
- South Africa details inquiry on Marikana violence
- Myanmar's main city sees largest rally since 2007
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Pakistan TV channel says driver killed in protest
- Shell sues Greenpeace to stop Artic protests
- Colorado shooting suspect in court
- John Travolta: Celebrities deserve privacy too
- Google says it will shut China music service
- Matthews adds teeth to Packers' new-look defense
- French panel upholds bullfighting in some regions
- Car bomb kills 5 in Thailand's violent south
- JK Rowling's former Edinburgh home for sale
- Tiger in the lead at Tour Championship
- Cycling chief denies tipping off Armstrong
- Chelsea, Tottenham say players racially abused
- Arsenal's newfound solidity faces test at Man City
- Swiss rail claims Apple copied its iconic clocks
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- 1 killed in prophet protests in Pakistan
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Kazakhstan special forces kill 4 terror suspects
- EU clears Universal purchase of British label EMI
- Bangladesh wins toss, elects to field in T20
- Trop. Storm Nadine to slowly move away from Azores
- Georgian protesters demand prosecutions for abuse
- Fishing boat interrupts drill off Penghu
- Government to assist AUO following ruling on price-fixing case
- Swimming at Taipei public sports centers not cheap: study
- China sidesteps South China Sea island disputes
- Arsenal's newfound solidity faces test at Man City
- Chelsea, Tottenham players face racial abuse
- AUO facing dilemma over whether to appeal U.S. ruling: lawyer
- South Africa probes police killings at Marikana
- EU OK's Universal's purchase of British label EMI
- Norway reshuffles govt a year before elections
- Hon Hai mum on report of tie-up with Sharp for Southeast Asia
- BlackBerry service down in Europe, Mideast, Africa
- Ugandan Muslims to protest over anti-Islam film
- China eases access to insurance, travel industries
- German prosecutors shelve Nazi doc investigation
- UCI backs off amnesty idea for doping in cycling
- India government regains its muscle with reforms
- German upper house seeks women quota in boardrooms
- Pressure 'part of the territory' for coach Deans
- Rio employees accused of stealing London documents
- Syria's Assad says rebels will be defeated
- Shell sues Greenpeace to stop Arctic protests
- T20: New Zealand vs Afghanistan Scores
- Sotheby's closer to coveted China auctions with JV
- Italy, Greece insist on safeguarding eurozone
- Iran shows off new air defense system
- Red Bull's Vettel fastest in Singapore GP practice
- Taiwanese vessel approaches Diaoyutais to assert claim
- Australia's National Rugby League Playoffs Glance
- Korea Open Results
- Tear gas fired on women protesting film in Kashmir
- NZ's McCullum hits record century in World T20
- Wozniacki reaches semifinals of Korea Open
- T20: New Zealand vs Bangladesh Scoreboard
- Melbourne advances to NRL grand final
- Romney tries to seize mantle of change
- Turkey rescuers recall 921 earthquake mission in Taiwan
- Ivory Coast: 1 soldier killed in Abidjan attack
- Highest Scores in Twenty20 Cricket
- Israeli troops kill 3 militants on Egyptian border
- Man with ax kills 3 kids, injures 13 in SW China
- Former TSU head focus of attention at forum in China
- Country duo Big & Rich returns _ with some help
- Australian Football League Playoffs Glance
- Oil rises to $93 in small rebound from losses
- Guinea: Police disperse fighting with tear gas
- Taiwan's first mobile library for new immigrants inaugurated
- 3 killed in prophet protests in Pakistan
- Deans expects Cooper to make Aussie tour of Europe
- Hopes abound as Ethiopia takes new prime minister
- BlackBerry service down in Europe, Mideast, Africa
- EU OK's Universal purchase of British label EMI
- Rio employees accused of stealing London documents
- GM recalls midsize cars to fix transmission cables
- Many gay people subjected to violence: poll
- From Milan: Moschino pops it with bold summer look
- Guangzhou Open Results
- Transparency of ex-president's medical transfer questioned
- Israeli troops kill 3 militants on Egyptian border
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- Nigeria halts plan for new, large banknote
- Academia Sinica scholars elected to scientific organization
- Philippine professor shows class anti-Islam film
- Can religion save Africa's elephants and rhinos?
- McCullum century tames Bangladesh in T20
- Hungary's 3x Olympic champ water polo coach quits
- Stocks open higher; in Europe, vows to save euro
- Afghanistan sends England to bat in T20
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwanese want strong reaction on Diaoyutais
- Militants kill Israeli soldier on Egypt border
- Ganso leaves Santos to play for rival Sao Paulo
- A-list stars collide at iHeartRadio Music Festival
- In Milan, Les Copains focuses on flowing knitwear
- Car bomb kills 6 in Thailand's south after warning
- Russia widens definition of treason in new bill
- Levski Sofia fined for fans' racist abuse
- Central Bank bars Nigeria airlines from bank loans
- German finance min: no need for more Spain aid
- Real 'Jersey Boy' Frankie Valli to play Broadway
- Ready to resign, Straits Exchange Foundation vice chief may stay put
- Wal-Mart to open Indian stores in 12 to 18 months
- Mexico may bid for 2026 World Cup
- Trinidad justice minister fired after law repealed
- Germany opens port for biggest container ships
- Germany opens port for biggest container ships
- Germany opens port for biggest container ships
- Germany opens port for biggest container ships
- Germany opens port for biggest container ships
- Germany opens port for biggest container ships
- Germany opens port for biggest container ships
- Germany opens port for biggest container ships
- Germany opens port for biggest container ships
- Germany opens port for biggest container ships
- Germany opens port for biggest container ships
- Germany opens port for biggest container ships
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- Swiss rail claims Apple copied its iconic clocks
- Swiss rail claims Apple copied its iconic clocks
- Swiss rail claims Apple copied its iconic clocks
- Swiss rail claims Apple copied its iconic clocks
- Swiss rail claims Apple copied its iconic clocks
- Swiss rail claims Apple copied its iconic clocks
- Swiss rail claims Apple copied its iconic clocks
- Swiss rail claims Apple copied its iconic clocks
- Swiss rail claims Apple copied its iconic clocks
- Swiss rail claims Apple copied its iconic clocks
- Swiss rail claims Apple copied its iconic clocks
- Swiss rail claims Apple copied its iconic clocks
- Wal-Mart to open Indian stores in 12 to 18 months
- Wal-Mart to open Indian stores in 12 to 18 months
- Wal-Mart to open Indian stores in 12 to 18 months
- Wal-Mart to open Indian stores in 12 to 18 months
- Wal-Mart to open Indian stores in 12 to 18 months
- Wal-Mart to open Indian stores in 12 to 18 months
- Wal-Mart to open Indian stores in 12 to 18 months
- Uncertain races on provisional F1 2013 calendar
- Uncertain races on provisional F1 2013 calendar
- Uncertain races on provisional F1 2013 calendar
- Uncertain races on provisional F1 2013 calendar
- Uncertain races on provisional F1 2013 calendar
- Uncertain races on provisional F1 2013 calendar
- Uncertain races on provisional F1 2013 calendar
- Uncertain races on provisional F1 2013 calendar
- Uncertain races on provisional F1 2013 calendar
- Uncertain races on provisional F1 2013 calendar
- Uncertain races on provisional F1 2013 calendar
- Uncertain races on provisional F1 2013 calendar
- Uncertain races on provisional F1 2013 calendar
- Uncertain races on provisional F1 2013 calendar
- Russia widens definition of treason in new bill
- Russia widens definition of treason in new bill
- Russia widens definition of treason in new bill
- Russia widens definition of treason in new bill
- Russia widens definition of treason in new bill
- Russia widens definition of treason in new bill
- Turkey: officers convicted of plotting coup
- Turkey: officers convicted of plotting coup
- Turkey: officers convicted of plotting coup
- Turkey: officers convicted of plotting coup
- Turkey: officers convicted of plotting coup
- Turkey: officers convicted of plotting coup
- Pakistan: 15 killed in anti-Islam film protests
- Pakistan: 15 killed in anti-Islam film protests
- Pakistan: 15 killed in anti-Islam film protests
- Pakistan: 15 killed in anti-Islam film protests
- Pakistan: 15 killed in anti-Islam film protests
- Pakistan: 15 killed in anti-Islam film protests
- Pakistan: 15 killed in anti-Islam film protests
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- C'est chic! Impressionism taken down the runway
- Turkey: officers convicted of plotting coup
- Turkey: officers convicted of plotting coup
- Turkey: officers convicted of plotting coup
- Turkey: officers convicted of plotting coup
- Turkey: officers convicted of plotting coup
- Turkey: officers convicted of plotting coup
- Mexico may bid for 2026 World Cup
- Mexico may bid for 2026 World Cup
- Mexico may bid for 2026 World Cup
- Mexico may bid for 2026 World Cup
- Mexico may bid for 2026 World Cup
- Mexico may bid for 2026 World Cup
- Mexico may bid for 2026 World Cup
- Pakistani protests of anti-Muslim film turn deadly
- Pakistani protests of anti-Muslim film turn deadly
- Pakistani protests of anti-Muslim film turn deadly
- Pakistani protests of anti-Muslim film turn deadly
- Romania sells debt-ridden state chemical company
- Romania sells debt-ridden state chemical company
- Romania sells debt-ridden state chemical company
- Romania sells debt-ridden state chemical company
- Romania sells debt-ridden state chemical company
- Romania sells debt-ridden state chemical company
- Protesters, police clash in Bahrain's capital
- Protesters, police clash in Bahrain's capital
- Protesters, police clash in Bahrain's capital
- Protesters, police clash in Bahrain's capital
- Protesters, police clash in Bahrain's capital
- Protesters, police clash in Bahrain's capital
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- iPhone 5 launch draws Apple fans worldwide
- Space shuttle Endeavour takes to California skies
- Space shuttle Endeavour takes to California skies
- Space shuttle Endeavour takes to California skies
- Space shuttle Endeavour takes to California skies
- Space shuttle Endeavour takes to California skies
- Space shuttle Endeavour takes to California skies
- Latest developments in protest of anti-Islam film
- Latest developments in protest of anti-Islam film
- Latest developments in protest of anti-Islam film
- Latest developments in protest of anti-Islam film
- Latest developments in protest of anti-Islam film
- Latest developments in protest of anti-Islam film
- Ivory Coast: 7 killed in attacks on security posts
- Ivory Coast: 7 killed in attacks on security posts
- Ivory Coast: 7 killed in attacks on security posts
- Ivory Coast: 7 killed in attacks on security posts
- Ivory Coast: 7 killed in attacks on security posts
- Ivory Coast: 7 killed in attacks on security posts
- Ivory Coast: 7 killed in attacks on security posts