英文新聞列表 English News List
- Deadliest military crashes in Afghanistan
- Deadliest military crashes in Afghanistan
- Deadliest military crashes in Afghanistan
- Deadliest military crashes in Afghanistan
- Deadliest military crashes in Afghanistan
- Deadliest military crashes in Afghanistan
- UAE hires Olympic coach for national side
- UAE hires Olympic coach for national side
- UAE hires Olympic coach for national side
- UAE hires Olympic coach for national side
- UAE hires Olympic coach for national side
- UAE hires Olympic coach for national side
- UAE hires Olympic coach for national side
- Women behind the mask of Russia's Pussy Riot band
- Women behind the mask of Russia's Pussy Riot band
- Women behind the mask of Russia's Pussy Riot band
- Women behind the mask of Russia's Pussy Riot band
- Women behind the mask of Russia's Pussy Riot band
- Women behind the mask of Russia's Pussy Riot band
- Dutch unemployment hits 16-year high
- Dutch unemployment hits 16-year high
- Dutch unemployment hits 16-year high
- Dutch unemployment hits 16-year high
- Dutch unemployment hits 16-year high
- Dutch unemployment hits 16-year high
- Dutch unemployment hits 16-year high
- Dutch unemployment hits 16-year high
- Dutch unemployment hits 16-year high
- Dutch unemployment hits 16-year high
- Dutch unemployment hits 16-year high
- Dutch unemployment hits 16-year high
- Oil rises for 3rd straight day, around $95
- Oil rises for 3rd straight day, around $95
- Oil rises for 3rd straight day, around $95
- Oil rises for 3rd straight day, around $95
- Oil rises for 3rd straight day, around $95
- Oil rises for 3rd straight day, around $95
- Oil rises for 3rd straight day, around $95
- Oil rises for 3rd straight day, around $95
- Oil rises for 3rd straight day, around $95
- Oil rises for 3rd straight day, around $95
- Oil rises for 3rd straight day, around $95
- Oil rises for 3rd straight day, around $95
- Oil rises for 3rd straight day, around $95
- Experts see little chance UK will seize Assange
- Experts see little chance UK will seize Assange
- Experts see little chance UK will seize Assange
- Experts see little chance UK will seize Assange
- Experts see little chance UK will seize Assange
- Experts see little chance UK will seize Assange
- Carrick back in favor with England
- S. Africa police fire at striking mine workers
- Belgium consults other countries on reactor flaw
- Arrests in alleged fraud over 2010 WCup stadium
- Even with asylum, Assange exit from embassy tricky
- French FM urges exit of Syria's 'butchering' Assad
- Women behind the mask of Russia's Pussy Riot band
- Now they are 4: Argentina joins Rugby Championship
- Tropical Storm Gordon gains, stays over Atlantic
- Ecuador agrees asylum to Assange, enraging UK government
- South Africa police open fire on striking miners, leaving 18 dead
- Romney says his tax rate was at least 13% in last 10 years
- Zuckerberg fortune drops $600 million as Facebook shares flop
- Jang Song Thaek meets with China's president Hu Jintao
- China to announce Gu's murder trial verdict on Monday
- Scientists build octopus-like robot that can crawl and camouflage
- Taiwan rated 57 out of 100 in ocean health, below world average
- Egyptian TV presenter, chief editor to go on trial
- July is deadliest month of 2012 for US troops
- Facebook hits new low as IPO lock-up ends
- UK: We won't allow Julian Assange to leave Britain
- Palace: Prince Philip responding well to treatment
- Villas-Boas: Modric in talks with Real Madrid
- US home construction dips, but signs point up
- UN council OKs new Syria office after observers go
- Diego Junior set to play in Argentina
- Japan's nuclear leaks sparked butterfly mutations
- Ex-NBA star Yao in Kenya for poaching awareness
- Olympic champion Ryan Lochte has '90210' cameo
- Wave of attacks in northern, central Iraq kill 24
- Ecuador grants asylum to WikiLeaks' Assange
- Enough praises Intel for clean mineral efforts
- Russian Orthodox head pays 1st visit to Poland
- Oil rises for 3rd straight day, tops $95
- Townsfolks sickened after Peru toxic spill
- Police find severed head, foot in park by Toronto
- Man charged in shooting at conservative group HQ
- Belgium consults other countries on reactor flaw
- Trial date moved for man in Saudi ambassador plot
- Syrian FM says rebels no match for military
- US doctor denies waterboarding allegations
- Townsfolk sickened after Peru toxic spill
- 7 in UK court over phone hacking
- Merkel: committed to do "everything we can"
- Judge: Case continues for accused NY madam
- Dominican Republic swears in new president
- Famous festival canceled amid unrest in Nigeria
- South Africa 151-5 vs. England at Lord's
- England vs. South Africa Scores
- South Africa reaches 262-7 vs. England
- Mexico detains 8 suspects in journalist killings
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Police find severed head, foot in park by Toronto
- Romney says he's paid taxes ever year
- US special forces among 11 dead in Afghan crash
- Downey hurt on 'Iron Man 3' set; filming on hold
- Kidnappings rooted in rough world of Lebanon clans
- Dollar falls on mixed US data
- Plaque marks Chicago site of Obamas' 1st kiss
- Merkel: "committed to do everything we can"
- NHL negotiations hit a critical fork in road
- Investigators: Cause of Joplin mosque fire unknown
- Shooting at conservative group was over gay rights
- Nigeria journalists protest photographer assault
- Japan auto parts exec to plead guilty in price fix
- Investigators: Cause of Joplin mosque fire unknown
- Fish finally beats Stepanek to reach quarterfinals
- Bobby Brown in rehab after drunken driving arrest
- Taliban carry out brazen attack on Pakistan base
- Bodies found from Kenya helicopter crash; 7 dead
- US museum discovers glass Picasso piece
- Liverpool agrees to sign Heerenveen's Assaidi
- Oracle paying $2M to settle SEC charges on India
- US jury says Muslim hotel owner discriminated
- Opening of Berlin's new airport may be pushed back
- MLB owners approve sale of Padres
- Movie riffs making comeback from theaters to clubs
- S&P 500 creeps near four-year high; Cisco surges
- Intel, Apple praised for clean mineral efforts
- Wave of attacks in northern, central Iraq kill 28
- Famous festival canceled amid unrest in Nigeria
- Sudan says 80 protesters, activists released
- Wave of attacks in northern, central Iraq kill 37
- FedEx workers treated after chili pepper leak
- Fears of war grow in Israel with Iran strike talk
- Man wanted in Dominican Republic arrested in US
- Black Hawk crash kills 7 Americans, 4 Afghans
- Facebook hits new low as IPO lock-up ends
- Man's NY trial date moved in Saudi ambassador plot
- South African police shoot, kill striking miners
- Wave of attacks in northern, central Iraq kill 41
- Murray upset in 2 sets by Chardy in Cincinnati
- Scrap metal dealers call for Jamaica to lift ban
- 'Avengers' sequel planned for May 2015
- Platinum prices surge as violent protests hit mine
- US lobbying group seeks end to 'reckless rhetoric'
- Iran pardons 130 post-election detainees
- As 'Twilight' fades, Pattinson tests himself
- French president to visit Germany next week
- Gene Simmons' A&E reality show gets kiss-off
- 2 sheriff's deputies dead, 2 hurt in US shootout
- Court: 'Desperate Housewives' star wasn't fired
- Taliban say they have infiltrated Afghan forces
- Rare WWII naval dispatch brings $20K at auction
- Wave of attacks in northern, central Iraq kill 48
- Bahrain activist sentenced to 3 years for protests
- Murray upset in 2 sets by Chardy in Cincinnati
- Wave of attacks rumbles across Iraq, killing 55
- Wave of attacks rumbles across Iraq, killing 59
- Shooting at conservative group involved gay rights
- Trial date moved for man in Saudi ambassador plot
- Groupon stock hits another low after 2Q results
- Treasurys fall as cash flows to riskier plays
- Marines: Osprey aircraft crash due to pilot error
- Williams sisters advance, Andy Murray loses
- Egyptian TV presenter, chief editor to go on trial
- German grandmother facing possible death sentence
- Correction: Facebook-Lock-Up story
- 13 alleged gang members in Puerto Rico indicted
- Google adding panoramic views of Mayan ruins
- Correction: Mosque Surveillance story
- UK denies right-to-die legal challenge
- Suspension of Fareed Zakaria lifted by CNN, Time
- Fall trial set for mom accused of being NYC madam
- US swim club settles minority bias case
- AP IMPACT: CO2 emissions in US drop to 20-year low
- US woman appeals child support for adopted Russian
- Carl Pettersson takes 1-shot lead at Wyndham
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts From Recent Editorials
- Governor supports pardon for Scottsboro Boys
- PGA Wyndham Championship Scores
- US man convicted of strangling 3 women during sex
- Friday, August 24
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Romney: Never paid less than 13 percent in taxes
- Retrial ordered for Islamic leader in Trinidad
- US swim club settles minority bias case
- Murray out in Cincinnati, Federer, Djokovic win
- New York FBI field office boss retiring
- Ecuador leader stakes claim to moral superiority
- Pathologist: Drew Peterson's 3rd wife was murdered
- Visitors come to Mount Airy looking for Mayberry
- Jays' game halted as fan receives CPR
- Liriano earns win as White Sox beat Blue Jays 7-2
- Taiwan shares open slightly higher
- Asian stocks up on US housing data, Cisco earnings
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- 4 dead in nightclub fire on Thai island of Phuket
- Beijing, Pyongyang vow to boost party relations
- Jones drives in 6 runs as Pirates down Dodgers
- VP attends inauguration of Dominican Republic president
- Gentry unlikely star as Rangers down Yankees
- To fight West Nile, Dallas launches aerial defense
- Senior North Korean leader meets Chinese president
- Male fan dies at Blue Jays game
- Property sector rallies on improved sentiment toward market
- Laffey struggles as White Sox beat Blue Jays 7-2
- UN council OKs group of advisers in Syria
- Senior North Korean leader meets Chinese president
- China to announce murder trial verdict on Monday
- Merkel: 'committed' to common currency
- Foreign envoys briefed on recent cross-strait pacts
- Rev. Sun Myung Moon hospitalized with pneumonia
- Oil price drops to near $95 a barrel
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- More Taiwan enterprises join green initiative: ministry
- Taiwan shares close down 0.29%
- United Daily News: Japan should remember lessons of war
- Attack shows need for Pakistani Taliban offensive
- Tiny Cook Islands a squeeze for Hillary Clinton
- Police: More than 30 killed in S. Africa shooting
- States approve Cricket Australia restructuring
- Tiny Cook Islands a squeeze for Hillary Clinton
- Tourist hotels post strong revenues in first half of 2012
- Israel: Firebomb attack wounds 6 Palestinians
- Taiwan makes clear stance on Tiaoyutais
- Taiwan stocks in consolidation mode amid global economic concerns
- U.S. trade fair will effectively boost exports: TAITRA
- Ecuador leader seeks moral halo in asylum fight
- Verdict, protests loom for Russia's jailed punks
- UN observers teams start to shut down in Syria
- Japan to deport Chinese activists in isle dispute
- Malaysia frees 12 held under revoked security law
- DPP chair mulling visit to U.S.: party official
- South Africa police say they killed 30+ miners
- Another Afghan police attack kills 2 US troops
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- South Africa police say they killed 30+ miners
- Taiwan cuts 2012 GDP growth forecast to 1.66%
- Taiwan cuts 2012 growth forecast to 1.6 percent
- Senior North Korean leader meets Chinese leaders
- China, US political campaigns show stark contrasts
- US blogger accuses Filipino senator of plagiarism
- Norway police chief quits amid massacre criticism
- Shares of online gaming firm plunge on downsizing
- Bosnian boy's death puts focus on mine fields
- Iraq officials: Over 90 dead in Thursday's attacks
- Young immigrants may find college elusive
- Cambodia: Bathing children find ancient statues
- Protests, verdict loom for Russia's jailed punks
- World stocks up on US housing data, Cisco earnings
- Former president found not guilty of abetting false testimony
- Spain's bad loan rate up to nearly 9.5 percent
- Madrid opens title defense, Vilanova debuts
- Iran: Israel's existence 'insult to all humanity'
- China to announce murder trial verdict on Monday
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Verdict, protests loom for Russia's jailed punks
- Another Afghan police attack kills 2 US troops
- Taiwan's legislative speaker to visit U.S., Central America
- Russian, Polish churches appeal for forgiveness
- Spanish League at a glance
- Philippine police rescue kidnapped US toddler
- Spain's Canary Islands: fire burning underground
- Greece: central gov't debt at $372 billion
- India auditor says billions lost in coal scandal
- Robin van Persie joins Man United on 4-year deal
- Nudity, masks and color: Protests for Pussy Riot
- Russian, Polish churches appeal for forgiveness
- Nightclub blaze on Thai island of Phuket kills 4
- Fake followers newest ploy, accusation in politics
- Syria: Clashes near airport in contested Aleppo
- Gabon opposition TV station attacked after rally
- Acer's Q2 earnings affected by slow demand, tax payment
- Iran: Israel's existence 'insult to all humanity'
- Stalemate: Assange still stuck in embassy
- Froome, Contador to duel for Spanish Vuelta title
- England dismisses South Africa for 309 in 3rd test
- World stocks up on US data, Merkel
- Stalemate: Assange still stuck in embassy
- Japan expels Chinese arrested in islands dispute
- Obama campaign to Romney: Share 5 years of taxes
- Indonesia reduces Schapelle Corby's drug sentence
- Pussy Riot found guilty
- US Army suicides doubled last month from June
- Pakistan: Bomb hits bus carrying Shiites, 1 killed
- Tevez ready to lead Man City's title defense
- Pussy Riot found guilty for stunt against Putin
- Military investigates officer's wallet gaffe in South Korea
- Ranch denies connection to suspected substandard milk provider
- UK police pursue possible clue to victim's grave
- Taiwan cuts 2012 GDP growth forecast to 1.66% (update)
- England 29-1 after dismissing South Africa for 309
- Obama campaign to Romney: Share 5 years of taxes
- Pakistan: Bomb hits bus carrying Shiites, 1 killed
- US futures flat as more retailers post earnings
- Shares in African miner Lonmin dive after violence
- Myanmar sets up internal probe of sectarian unrest
- Rio Ferdinand fined $71,000 over 'choc ice' tweet
- Japan deports Hong Kong activists in Tiaoyutai row
- Finland's foreign minister flashes euro break-up
- Italian police arrest fugitive Camorra crime boss
- Taoyuan team romps in Little League World Series opener
- Japan expels Chinese arrested in islands dispute
- Stocks rise as Gap posts strong earnings
- UK police pursue possible clue to victim's grave
- Pussy Riot members sentenced to 2 years in prison
- Credibility key to business success: Taiwanese tycoon
- Oil lacking direction after 3 days of gains
- Va. fugitive caught in Mexico 12 years later
- Guantanamo plea deal prisoner said to have a cat
- Liverpool completes the signing of Assaidi
- Students more practical about relationships than before: poll
- Another Afghan police attack kills 2 US servicemen
- Brazil worker survives bar through skull
- Stocks up slightly on strong retail results
- UCI: No more doping cases from Tour de France
- Talk of the Day -- Precision industry to have new home
- GDP downgrade 'within expectations': ministry
- Gap between highest, lowest earners drops in 2011: government
- During Ramadan, Pakistanis dodge tax collectors
- Groups: investigate Rwanda's Kagame for war crimes
- Groups: investigate Rwanda's Kagame for war crimes
- Groups: investigate Rwanda's Kagame for war crimes
- Groups: investigate Rwanda's Kagame for war crimes
- Groups: investigate Rwanda's Kagame for war crimes
- Groups: investigate Rwanda's Kagame for war crimes
- Iraq officials: Over 90 dead in Thursday's attacks
- Iraq officials: Over 90 dead in Thursday's attacks
- Iraq officials: Over 90 dead in Thursday's attacks
- Iraq officials: Over 90 dead in Thursday's attacks
- Iraq officials: Over 90 dead in Thursday's attacks
- Iraq officials: Over 90 dead in Thursday's attacks
- Polish prosecutors charge owner of financial firm
- Polish prosecutors charge owner of financial firm
- Polish prosecutors charge owner of financial firm
- Polish prosecutors charge owner of financial firm
- Polish prosecutors charge owner of financial firm
- Polish prosecutors charge owner of financial firm
- Polish prosecutors charge owner of financial firm
- Polish prosecutors charge owner of financial firm
- Polish prosecutors charge owner of financial firm
- Polish prosecutors charge owner of financial firm
- Polish prosecutors charge owner of financial firm
- Polish prosecutors charge owner of financial firm
- Taiwan, Philippines ink letters of intent to expand trade cooperation
- Gabon president calls for order after clashes
- Gabon president calls for order after clashes
- Gabon president calls for order after clashes
- Gabon president calls for order after clashes
- Gabon president calls for order after clashes
- Gabon president calls for order after clashes
- Gabon president calls for order after clashes
- Gabon president calls for order after clashes
- Gabon president calls for order after clashes
- Gabon president calls for order after clashes
- Gabon president calls for order after clashes
- Gabon president calls for order after clashes
- England struggling on 94-4 vs. South Africa
- England struggling on 94-4 vs. South Africa
- England struggling on 94-4 vs. South Africa
- England struggling on 94-4 vs. South Africa
- England struggling on 94-4 vs. South Africa
- England struggling on 94-4 vs. South Africa
- England struggling on 94-4 vs. South Africa
- Hezbollah: We can transform Israeli lives to hell
- Hezbollah: We can transform Israeli lives to hell
- Hezbollah: We can transform Israeli lives to hell
- Hezbollah: We can transform Israeli lives to hell
- Hezbollah: We can transform Israeli lives to hell
- Hezbollah: We can transform Israeli lives to hell
- Finland's foreign minister flashes euro break-up
- Next wave in rescues: Remote-control 'lifeguards'
- US considers release of oil from reserves; oil up
- Facebook stock near half of public offering value
- Some SAfrican miners vow to fight to the death
- Cuba warns of mosquito increase, disease threat
- Russia cancels meeting meant to spur Syria action
- UN: Algeria's Brahimi will replace Annan in Syria
- Cuba warns of mosquito increase, disease threat
- Wildfires, heat threaten southwest France
- US gymnasts enjoy celebrity sparkle after gold
- Unemployment rates rose in 44 US states in July
- Austria ends Paul Scharner's international career
- In UK threat on Ecuador, experts see mistake
- Guantanamo plea deal prisoner said to have a cat
- US judge skeptical of new Guantanamo access policy
- Correa: Asylum for Assange about due process
- Coach: Dempsey refuses to play for Fulham again
- Report details US general's lavish spending
- US Hispanic market demanding campaign attention
- Romney: No to Obama request for 5 years of taxes
- Obama 'disappointed' by Russia band verdict
- New Syria envoy says all conflicts can be solved
- 'We are all hooligans': Protests for Pussy Riot
- Underwear-clad David Beckham statues appear in NYC
- Real-life Walter White sought on meth charge
- In UK threat to Ecuador, experts see mistake
- Apple stock hits new high after 4-month dip
- Hezbollah says can make Israeli lives 'hell'
- Oil rises; US considers release from reserves
- Bairstow steers England to 208-5 at Lord's
- Dollar rises after consumer sentiment data
- Del Potro beats Chardy, reaches Cincinnati semis
- Brazil worker survives bar through skull
- Islamist sect suspected in man's death in Nigeria
- Call for Spanish language political spending
- Israeli opposition: Solo Iran strike ineffective
- Dempsey refuses to play for Fulham again
- Report details general's lavish travel, spending
- US town settles dispute over girl's pet bunny
- US Judge wary of new policy on Guantanamo access
- Groupon stock caps off a week of lows
- 'West Memphis Three' out of prison for a year
- Air France: Out of gas? Ask passengers to pitch in
- Black US journalists protest debate exclusion
- Kevin Jonas and wife premiere E! reality show
- France says change in Syria must be 'controlled'
- US archdiocese gets stake in 'Gone With the Wind'
- Clown had iPad stolen from Steve Jobs' home
- Qatar buys fifth of UK airport operator BAA
- Firebomb thrown into taxi wounds 6 Palestinians
- QPR signs Jose Bosingwa on 3-year deal
- Wenger accepts 'gamble' of selling Van Persie
- The least loved day is also the market's worst
- Condemned Mexican national loses appeal
- Del Potro, Djokovic reach Cincinnati semis
- Trial issue: Sex 'counseling' of US Amish wives
- Butler sentenced to 20 years in US extortion
- Texas teacher convicted after sex with 5 students
- Correction: Germany France story
- Police find severed hands in park by Toronto
- Platinum rises on South African mine conflict
- Richards-Ross wins DN Gala race
- Moody's: More Calif. cities at risk of bankruptcy
- German Cup Results
- American seeks again to cancel pilots' contract
- US Forest Service tries to tamp out every flame
- Pedrosa posts best practice lap at Indianapolis
- Augsburg progresses from 1st round of German Cup
- Bride attacked by pit bull mix at wedding party
- New Syrian envoy 'humbled' by appointment
- Rangers RHP Dempster out for personal reasons
- Platinum rises on South African mine conflict
- Navy's oldest commissioned warship to sail again
- New family of spiders found in Oregon cave
- Facebook falls to half of public offering price
- NASA rover prepares to use laser on a Martian rock
- Infiltration or bad blood behind Afghan attacks?
- Brazilian worker survives iron bar piercing skull
- Positive US economy data pushes dollar higher
- DN Gala Diamond League Meeting Results
- Barbera fractures vertebra in Moto GP crash
- Armstrong, USADA argue over jurisdiction in case
- 11 die when bus plummets into ravine in Mexico
- Report accuses general of lavish travel, spending
- NYTimes CEO Thompson to make $5 million per year
- Police release video in US patrol car shooting
- Activists get 2 years for anti-Putin church stunt
- Venezuela gov't says economy up 5.4 percent
- Champions Tour round suspended due to rain
- Police release video in US patrol car shooting
- Investors buy Treasury bonds after 4-day sell-off
- Syria fighting deeply scars Aleppo neighborhoods
- US political parties promise most open conventions
- Rare provision in US bias case aims to heal wounds
- Kickstarter projects generate millions of dollars
- Pizza Hut, Home Depot deny copying Black Keys work
- Martin wins pole at MIS, his 4th of season
- Tropical Storm Helene forms along Mexican coast
- Thousands of pot fans rally at Seattle festival
- Langer leads rain-suspended Champions Tour event
- S. African leader vows probe into police shootings
- Western & Southern Open Results
- Tropical Storm Helene forms just off Mexican coast
- US officials allege $600M Ponzi scheme
- Federal officials allege $600 million Ponzi scheme
- French Football Results
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Pure Michigan 400 Lineup
- Martin wins pole at Michigan at age 53
- Walker shoots 62, takes 1-shot lead at Wyndham
- Saturday, August 25.
- Bahrain teenager dies in clashes with police
- Ex-teacher gets 5-year prison term for student sex
- Mexican officials launch probe of journalist case
- Magnitude-5.3 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan
- Mika Miyazato, Sydnee Michaels share LPGA lead
- 5 dismembered bodies found in northern Mexico
- Venezuela gov't says economy up 5.4 percent
- Encarnacion homers, Jays beat Darvish, Rangers 3-2
- Tropical storm heads for landfall on Mexican coast
- Morse grand slam leads Nationals over Mets
- No injuries reported after plane veers off runway in Penghu
- Acer to launch new smartphone, tablet models from September
- Ghost house set up to give twist to HIV/AIDS prevention
- Suicide car bomber kills 5 Pakistani troops
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- North Korea claims no casualties in 2010 shelling
- Jeter and Swisher go long as Yankees down Red Sox
- Delta Electronics upbeat about Q3
- Output of Taiwan's IC industry rebounds in Q2
- Bomb at Afghan bazaar kills 4 people
- Premier examines renewable energy options
- Taoyuan County breaks Guinness record for rice transplanting
- Vice President praises Dominican tech progress
- Last UN observers start leaving Syria
- Kaohsiung to hold job fairs offering nearly 3,000 openings
- Tropical depression developing near Taiwan
- Citibank cuts Taiwan's 2012 GDP growth forecast to 1.9 percent
- Syrian rebels: PM who defected visits Qatar
- British soldier killed in southern Afghanistan
- China Times: Plight of Taiwan's high tech industries
- Talk of the day -- Taiwan needs innovative talent to halt GDP slide
- Militants attack Yemen intelligence HQ, killing 14
- 70% of wage earners lack finances for marriage: poll
- V.V.S. Laxman retires from international cricket
- US drone kills 5 militants in northern Pakistan
- British lawmakers criticize ex-Barclays CEO
- Syria welcomes Algerian Brahimi as Annan successor
- Gunmen raid homes, kill 6 people in northern Iraq
- NZ beats Australia 27-19 in Rugby Championship
- Energy tax not yet decided: Cabinet
- Ricard, took family liquor firm global, dies at 67
- Peace initiative receives positive response in U.S.: envoy
- Barclays recommends `buy' for MediaTek shares
- Plane with Philippine interior secretary crashes
- NZ beats Australia 27-19 in Rugby Championship
- Hiroshima widens lead in J-League
- Police: 8 injured in South Korean subway rampage
- Bairstow falls for 95, England reaches 277-8
- V.V.S. Laxman retires from international cricket
- Free e-visas to attract more Taiwanese travelers to Hong Kong
- Government seeking to reduce nuclear reliance
- Puerto Rico debates constitutional amendment vote
- Government to renovate 500 old hotels
- England vs. South Africa Scores
- Jews march against anti-Semitism in Sweden
- 6 die, at least 100 sickened by pickles in Japan
- Celtic salvages 1-1 draw at Ross County in SPL
- Taiwan-built resettlement village in Haiti to be inaugurated
- Russian Orthodox church forgives Pussy Riot
- England take slender 1st-innings lead over SAfrica
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Miss China Crowned Miss World 2012
- Puerto Rico votes on plan to amend constitution
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- Proteas lead England by 27 at Lord's
- Proteas lead England by 27 at Lord's
- Proteas lead England by 27 at Lord's
- Proteas lead England by 27 at Lord's
- Proteas lead England by 27 at Lord's
- Proteas lead England by 27 at Lord's
- Proteas lead England by 27 at Lord's
- Ousted SAfrica leader blames gov't for mine deaths
- Ousted SAfrica leader blames gov't for mine deaths
- Ousted SAfrica leader blames gov't for mine deaths
- Ousted SAfrica leader blames gov't for mine deaths
- Ousted SAfrica leader blames gov't for mine deaths
- Ousted SAfrica leader blames gov't for mine deaths
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Militants fire on Egyptian troops in Sinai, 4 hurt
- Militants fire on Egyptian troops in Sinai, 4 hurt
- Militants fire on Egyptian troops in Sinai, 4 hurt
- Militants fire on Egyptian troops in Sinai, 4 hurt
- Militants fire on Egyptian troops in Sinai, 4 hurt
- Militants fire on Egyptian troops in Sinai, 4 hurt
- Brazil: Drug dealers say no to crack in Rio
- Brazil: Drug dealers say no to crack in Rio
- Brazil: Drug dealers say no to crack in Rio
- Brazil: Drug dealers say no to crack in Rio
- Brazil: Drug dealers say no to crack in Rio
- Brazil: Drug dealers say no to crack in Rio
- Gunmen raid homes, kill 6 people in northern Iraq
- Gunmen raid homes, kill 6 people in northern Iraq
- Gunmen raid homes, kill 6 people in northern Iraq
- Gunmen raid homes, kill 6 people in northern Iraq
- Gunmen raid homes, kill 6 people in northern Iraq
- Gunmen raid homes, kill 6 people in northern Iraq
- Brazil: Drug dealers say no to crack in Rio
- Brazil: Drug dealers say no to crack in Rio
- Brazil: Drug dealers say no to crack in Rio
- Brazil: Drug dealers say no to crack in Rio
- Brazil: Drug dealers say no to crack in Rio
- Brazil: Drug dealers say no to crack in Rio
- Obama, Romney compete for undecideds, stoke base
- Obama, Romney compete for undecideds, stoke base
- Obama, Romney compete for undecideds, stoke base
- Obama, Romney compete for undecideds, stoke base
- Obama, Romney compete for undecideds, stoke base
- Obama, Romney compete for undecideds, stoke base
- Obama, Romney compete for undecideds, stoke base
- Obama, Romney compete for undecideds, stoke base
- Obama, Romney compete for undecideds, stoke base
- Obama, Romney compete for undecideds, stoke base
- Obama, Romney compete for undecideds, stoke base
- Obama, Romney compete for undecideds, stoke base
- Ibrahimovic out for PSG match against Ajaccio
- Ibrahimovic out for PSG match against Ajaccio
- Ibrahimovic out for PSG match against Ajaccio
- Ibrahimovic out for PSG match against Ajaccio
- Ibrahimovic out for PSG match against Ajaccio
- Ibrahimovic out for PSG match against Ajaccio
- Ibrahimovic out for PSG match against Ajaccio
- Dortmund progress in German Cup, Hoffenheim out
- Obama, Romney compete for undecideds, stoke base
- Fulham crushes Norwich 5-0 in season opener
- English Football Results
- A guide to Pussy Riot's oeuvre
- Sale of Niger nomad's last camel is sign of hunger
- First lady to see Sikh shooting victims' families
- Juncker: Greece won't leave eurozone
- NATO, Taliban in war of words over Afghan deaths
- Tropical storm hits Mexico coast, weakens
- Stoner back atop speed charts at Indianapolis GP
- 3-way tie after 1st round of rainy Champions Tour
- West Brom stuns 10-man Liverpool 3-0 in opener
- English Football Summaries
- Steyn leads SAfrica to 27-6 win over Argentina
- Ivory Coast ex-president's headquarters attacked
- Heineken raises bid for Tiger beer to $4.47B
- Official: Egypt's president to visit Iran
- Arsenal held to 0-0 draw by Sunderland
- UK, Ecuador seek solution to deadlock over Assange
- Plane collision kills 4 in Brazil
- Medicare in focus as Ryan, mom appear in Florida
- Tom Hanks makes surprise visit to N. Dakota diner
- Earnhardt, Johnson to start at back at Michigan
- Guyana makes concessions to end monthlong protest
- South Africa 145-3, leads England by 139 at Lord's
- Opening day: Liverpool loses as Arsenal draws
- Ex-fundraiser for US congressman arrested in NYC
- John Lennon's killer again up for parole in NY
- Palestinian government debt hurts private sector
- Report: Czech police arrest Breivik sympathizer
- Medicare in focus as Obama, Ryan trade charges
- France rallies to beat Troyes 4-1 in French league
- Suzuki recalls compact cars to fix headlights
- GM, Isuzu recall 249,000 SUVs to fix power windows
- GM, Isuzu recall 258,000 SUVs to fix power windows
- World champion crashes hard during Indy qualifying
- Spanish Football Results
- Russian clerics forgive Pussy Riot for Putin rant
- Many question life sentences for juveniles
- Newcastle beats Tottenham 2-1 in opening match
- Djokovic beats del Potro, reaches Cincinnati final
- Ousted SAfrica leader blames police in mine deaths
- Malaga beats Celta 1-0 in Spanish league opener
- Pedrosa claims Indy pole on day full of crashes
- Liverpool loses EPL opener as Arsenal draws
- Intrusion embarrasses 'Fort Knox of uranium'
- Sioux tribes upset over sale of sacred site
- World champion crashes hard during Indy qualifying
- Employer: Ex-servant using trial to get US status
- Scottish Football Results
- Reports: Tonight Show cuts staff; Leno trims pay
- Nyad back in the water in Cuba-Florida record swim
- Minaj cancels UK festival show due to vocal chords
- Arsenal agrees to sell Alex Song to Barcelona
- Dortmund progress in German Cup, Hoffenheim out
- Airstrike kills 8 in Syria town near Turkey border
- Djokovic, Federer reach Cincinnati finals
- Egypt president to visit Iran, a first in decades
- Nyad back in the water in Cuba-Florida record swim
- Lyon rallies to beat Troyes 4-1 in searing heat
- Portuguese Football Results
- Movistar wins Spanish Vuelta opening time trial
- Mexico investigates reports of missing journalist
- Militants attack Yemen intelligence HQ, killing 20
- Benfica held to 2-2 draw by Braga in Portugal
- Garcia shoots 66, takes 1-stroke lead at Wyndham
- Huston leads Dick's Sporting Goods Open
- Sunday, August 26
- American Nicky Hayden out of Indianapolis race
- The Tonight Show cuts staff; Leno trims pay
- 3 women shot to death on road in central Mexico
- SAfrica hooker Du Plessis out for rest of season
- Kamara scores on late free kick, KC beats Toronto
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Fisker recalling Karma sedans to fix fans
- Tropical storm hits Mexico coast, quickly weakens
- Bill would expand fertility coverage for veterans
- MLS Capsules
- Panetta prods Karzai on Afghan insider killings
- Rider complaints of Indy track have merit
- Hornish strong again, finishes second in Montreal
- Australian rugby league results
- Australian Rules results
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Correction: Civil War-Mississippi Angst story
- Bulldogs, Melbourne snatch 1-points wins in NRL
- Cats scratch Saints' playoffs hopes in AFL
- Japan activists land, raise flag on disputed isle
- AFC extends bin Hammam suspension
- Last call for Swiss trade office's drawing competition
- FEATURE: Long way for unified rental car market in China: experts
- Japan's Mika Miyazato takes Safeway Classic lead
- Nyad back in water in Cuba-Florida record swim try
- Venus Williams hurts back, loses to Li
- UA flight has engine 'issue,' lands safely in US
- Japan activists land, raise flags on disputed isle
- 8 injured in South Korean subway rampage
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Chinese politician's wife due to hear verdict
- Kamara scores off late free kick, KC beats Toronto
- FEATURE: Taiwanese craftsman keeps traditional toy spinning
- Astros fire manager Brad Mills and 2 coaches
- National League Leaders
- Daiwa cuts Acer earnings projections amid margin concern
- New role for drones - wildlife, eco conservation
- Diana Nyad chases longtime Cuba-Florida dream swim
- Pakistan: US missiles kill 7 militants in NW
- Molina helps Cardinals to 5-4 win over Pirates
- American League Leaders
- Rescuers search for Philippine minister, 2 pilots
- Tropical Storm Tembin forms, could threaten Taiwan
- Lester, Gonzalez lead Red Sox over Yankees 4-1
- Bomb hidden in cemetery kills 2 in Afghanistan
- Hurricane Gordon heads toward eastern Azores
- Syria's Assad makes rare public appearance
- Taiwan summons Japanese envoy to protest over Tiaoyutais
- Fuel prices to rise by NT$0.6 per liter
- Western & Southern Open Results
- Car bombs rock Libya's capital, killing 2 people
- Taiwan market remains cold for earnings growth: Citigroup
- United Daily News: Corrupt water officials tormenting people
- Sudan plane crash kills a minister, others
- Philippine police arrest 5 Taiwanese in drug lab
- Syria's Assad makes rare public appearance
- Taiwan university develops nano-carbon material for light source
- Five Taiwanese arrested for drug manufacturing in Philippines
- Bomber kills 7 Russian policemen at funeral
- Iraqi Sunni cleric's convoy struck by bomb
- 3 NATO service members killed in Afghan attack
- Report: Merkel ally rejects concessions to Greece
- Typhoon Kai-tak kills 2 in southern China
- Presidential Office to seek legal advice on ex-president's medal
- Vice president arrives in Belize
- Everton sign striker Mirallas from Olympiakos
- Taiwan-built resettlement village in Haiti inaugurated
- India says Pakistan websites caused migrant panic
- Sudan plane crash in south kills all 32 on board
- Madonna sued in Russia for supporting gays
- England vs. South Africa Scores
- 4 Afghans, 3 NATO troops killed in holiday attacks
- South Africa builds ominous lead at Lord's
- Pope says Orthodox-Catholic meeting raises hope
- Japan wins, Brazil and Italy draw at U20 World Cup
- Sudanese government helicopter crash kills 32
- Thai trade mission arrives in Taiwan to promote investment
- Assange makes 1st public appearance in 2 months
- Island authorities denounce attack on tax police
- AP Interview: Envoy seeks unified voice on Syria
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwan gears up for islands dispute
- English Football Results
- Lonmin to SAfrica strikers: Work Monday or fired
- Chelsea beat Wigan 2-0 in Premier League
- Zimbabwe church orders doctor out of the country
- Fire on Spain's La Gomera island smolders on
- Fire on Spain's La Gomera island smolders on
- Fire on Spain's La Gomera island smolders on
- Fire on Spain's La Gomera island smolders on
- Fire on Spain's La Gomera island smolders on
- Fire on Spain's La Gomera island smolders on
- Hamburg knocked out of German Cup by Karlsruher SC
- Hamburg knocked out of German Cup by Karlsruher SC
- Hamburg knocked out of German Cup by Karlsruher SC
- Hamburg knocked out of German Cup by Karlsruher SC
- Hamburg knocked out of German Cup by Karlsruher SC
- Hamburg knocked out of German Cup by Karlsruher SC
- Hamburg knocked out of German Cup by Karlsruher SC
- Insider trading language gets workout at NY trial
- Insider trading language gets workout at NY trial
- Insider trading language gets workout at NY trial
- Insider trading language gets workout at NY trial
- Insider trading language gets workout at NY trial
- Insider trading language gets workout at NY trial
- AP Interview: Envoy seeks unified voice on Syria
- AP Interview: Envoy seeks unified voice on Syria
- AP Interview: Envoy seeks unified voice on Syria
- AP Interview: Envoy seeks unified voice on Syria
- AP Interview: Envoy seeks unified voice on Syria
- AP Interview: Envoy seeks unified voice on Syria
- 1 killed, 3 injured in Serbia rally accident
- 1 killed, 3 injured in Serbia rally accident
- 1 killed, 3 injured in Serbia rally accident
- 1 killed, 3 injured in Serbia rally accident
- 1 killed, 3 injured in Serbia rally accident
- 1 killed, 3 injured in Serbia rally accident
- 1 killed, 3 injured in Serbia rally accident
- Canada remembers Dieppe raid 70 years after
- Canada remembers Dieppe raid 70 years after
- Canada remembers Dieppe raid 70 years after
- Canada remembers Dieppe raid 70 years after
- Canada remembers Dieppe raid 70 years after
- Canada remembers Dieppe raid 70 years after
- Hamburg knocked out of German Cup by Karlsruher SC
- Hamburg knocked out of German Cup by Karlsruher SC
- Hamburg knocked out of German Cup by Karlsruher SC
- Hamburg knocked out of German Cup by Karlsruher SC
- Hamburg knocked out of German Cup by Karlsruher SC
- Hamburg knocked out of German Cup by Karlsruher SC
- Hamburg knocked out of German Cup by Karlsruher SC
- St. Croix police chief shot at roadblock
- St. Croix police chief shot at roadblock
- St. Croix police chief shot at roadblock
- St. Croix police chief shot at roadblock
- St. Croix police chief shot at roadblock
- St. Croix police chief shot at roadblock
- St. Croix police chief shot at roadblock
- St. Croix police chief shot at roadblock
- St. Croix police chief shot at roadblock
- St. Croix police chief shot at roadblock
- St. Croix police chief shot at roadblock
- St. Croix police chief shot at roadblock
- Finn revives England after Amla hits 121 for SA
- Chelsea beats Wigan 2-0 in Premier League
- Lonmin to SAfrica strikers: Work Monday or fired
- United wins first Dundee derby in 7 years
- WikiLeaks Assange speaks at Ecuador's embassy
- Anti-Japan protests held across China over disputed isle
- Suicide bombing killed seven in Russia
- Arctic ice levels head for record low as melting accelerates
- Taiwan's CPC raises gasoline prices for three consecutive weeks
- Tsai Ing-wen to sue Wu Den-yih, Christina Liu
- Filmmaker teaches movie magic to Chile's slum kids
- New Somali parliament votes for president Monday
- Sawmills move out of the forest, into the city
- Singer Wynonna Judd's husband injured in US crash
- New Somali parliament votes for president Monday
- Monti: Italy's financial situation makes progress
- England set 346 to win, retain No. 1 test ranking
- Like NASA rover, family switches over to Mars time
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- German Cup Results
- Belgians demand pedophile accomplice stays in jail
- Police: Arab youth injured in Jewish teen attack
- Saudis send student delegation to US university
- Man City leaves it late to beat Southampton 3-2
- Man City recovers to open title defense with win
- Bundesliga teams feel the heat on day of upsets
- Tunisian police say 22 security guards
- 3 killed, 1 injured in Serbia rally accident
- US forward Altidore scores twice in AZ's 3-1 win
- Monti: Italy's financial situation makes progress
- Marseille defeats Sochaux 2-0 in French league
- Swimmer Nyad 'steady' in Cuba-Fla. record attempt
- 'Expendables 2' brawls to No. 1 with $28.8M
- Assange urges US to end Wikileaks 'witch hunt'
- Philander's twin strike leaves England reeling
- Swimmer Nyad steady in Cuba-Fla. record attempt
- Man in Afghan uniform kills NATO service member
- NY regulator has friends, foes after bank deal
- John Degenkolb wins 2nd stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Federer beats Djokovic for 5th Cincinnati title
- Puerto Ricans vote on 2 constitutional amendments
- US town honors Marine convicted in Iraq deaths
- Philander's twin strikes leaves England reeling
- Aleppo reflects on losses during holiday lull
- Sea Launch conducts satellite launch for Intelsat
- Mexican Football Results
- Real Madrid held to 1-1 draw by Valencia in opener
- Young helps Rangers rout Blue Jays 11-2
- Toluca wins 5th straight to stay top in Mexico
- Man in Afghan uniform kills NATO service member
- Bynes being investigated for traffic accident
- US drones kill 10 militants in northwest Pakistan
- 20 years after Ruby Ridge, there's forgiveness
- American Airlines' flight attendants OK contract
- Officials: crazed gunman kills 9 Yemenis in prayer
- Your ad here? NY brothers promote toilet-paper ads
- Jordan: 4 Syrian rockets wound Jordanian girl
- Rep. Akin: Pregnancy from rape is 'really rare'
- Villa plays 1st competitive game since broken leg
- Former Islamist Egyptian lawmaker's sons detained
- Barcelona thrashes Sociedad 5-1, Real Madrid draws
- Biffle wins at Michigan when Johnson's car falters
- Car bombs explode in Libya's capital, killing 2
- NASA rover Curiosity shoots a Mars rock with laser
- Shot putter Cory Martin leads US sweep in Austria
- Pedrosa finds few challengers in 2nd Indy GP win
- Villa scores in 1st league game since broken leg
- S. American nations condemn UK's threat to Ecuador
- USS Constitution sets sail again in Boston Harbor
- PSG still winless in French league after 0-0 draw
- Villa scores in 1st league game since broken leg
- Bomb kills 3 New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan
- Willie Woods wins Champions Tour event
- Vilanova enjoys perfect debut in Barca's 5-1 rout
- Puerto Ricans reject constitutional amendments
- Carlson travel and hospitality names new CEO
- S. American nations condemn UK's threat to Ecuador
- Ronaldinho helps Atletico stay atop in Brazil
- Monday, August 27
- Party conventions near in brutal presidential race
- Obama dishes on friendship with George Clooney
- Carlson travel and hospitality names new CEO
- De Villiers: Argentina will have `point' to prove
- FC Porto held to 0-0 draw at Gil Vicente
- St. Croix police chief, officer shot at roadblock
- US Rep: Pregnancy from rape is 'really rare'
- Dogs give emotional boost to sick kids in Quito
- Bogut encouraged by progress after ankle surgery
- Teen swims across Lake Ontario
- Jose Sand scores 2 as Racing beats Independiente
- De Villiers: Argentina will have point to prove
- ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results
- WTA New Haven Open Results
- Gu Kailai gets suspended death sentence
- WTA Texas Open Results
- Taiwan shares open modestly higher
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Silver Stars rout Mercury for 11th straight win
- Japan's Mika Miyazato wins Safeway Classic
- Gu Kailai gets suspended death sentence for murder
- Senate candidate's comments on rape stir outcry
- Wozniak advances in Texas Open
- New Zealand signals earlier exit from Afghanistan
- Taiwan's electronics component sector forecast to improve in Q3
- HTC to book US$40 million loss on OnLive stake
- Tembin forecast to move north; sea warning likely Tuesday
- NKorea stages trade fair in special economic zone
- Activists up ante in China, Japan isle dispute
- Crowds cheer Japan's Olympic medalists in parade
- Pocock to miss Bledisloe Cup rematch
- 'Top Gun' director dies after jumping off bridge
- Who's who in China's Bo Xilai political scandal
- Oil stays above $96 on consumer confidence
- Rixon to coach Australia in ODI series
- Asian stocks fall, China index lowest since '09
- 4 dead in quake on northern Indonesian island
- SKorea-US war drills begin amid North's protest
- 'Top Gun' director dies after jumping off bridge
- Taiwan shares close down 0.48%
- Myanmar government ends censorship of local media
- Former Wallaby Clyde Rathbone in comeback bid
- Somalia: A new parliament but no presidential vote
- Government aiming to revamp traditional food industry
- German tax income up nearly 9 percent in July
- Top US general in Afghanistan to discuss attacks
- Director Tony Scott's notable films
- HTC to book US$40 million loss on OnLive stake (update)
- Tropical Storm Tembin upgraded to typhoon
- Taiwan to conduct live-fire drill on Taiping Island
- ECB official: Greece should remain in euro
- Tapes found in AP reporter's Cold War show trial
- Pakistan police investigating girl for blasphemy
- Activists up ante in China, Japan isle dispute
- SKorean party picks Park as presidential candidate
- Myanmar government ends censorship of local media
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Taiwan's export orders down again in July
- Jordan's government protests Syrian shelling
- World stocks fall ahead of crucial week for Greece
- Vice president meets Taiwanese expatriates in Belize
- Nan Shan Life to set up subsidiaries in Vietnam, China
- Endurance swimmer Nyad moves from Cuba toward Fla.
- Jordan police say probing Syria refugee fire death
- Azores Islands escape Hurricane Gordon damage
- Taiwan provides food solutions to ally Haiti
- Greece seeking to finalize 11.5 bln spending cuts
- BAA gives up fight to keep UK's Stansted airport
- Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment
- Tropical Storm Bolaven forms, may move toward Taiwan
- Xiaomi's new model, pricing pose threat to HTC in China: Nomura
- Taiex lower in quiet day in Asian trading
- Taiwan's export orders down again in July (update)
- Prosecutors decide not to indict Navy officer for drill blunder
- Far EasTone aims to double video service users in 2013
- Former U.S. official urges release of jailed ex-Taiwanese president
- Taiwan-Singapore trade talks going smoothly: minister
- Hayes leads US women to 4-0 win over Ghana
- HTC to acquire 17.1% stake in Magnet for US$35.4 million
- Study: Less religious states give less to charity
- China Times: No more 'too big to fail'
- Insurer Aetna to buy Coventry in $5.7 billion deal
- Germany: Greece must follow through with reforms
- 27 percent of S. African miners return to work
- Tampa's strip club king weighs in on convention
- More than 20 killed in Venezuela prison riot
- Cypriot tycoon Asil Nadir found guilty of theft
- Turkey: UN should establish refugee camps in Syria
- Greece seeking to find ?11.5 bln spending cuts
- Organizers: Willie Nelson cancels Colorado event
- Austria's hills alive _ with sound of yodeling
- Major fire on eastern Greek island of Chios
- Russian opposition leader questioned by police
- Top rightist criticized for anti-Semitic cartoon
- Stocks slipping amid Europe worries, Lowe's miss
- Cuba-to-Fla. swimmer Nyad plows on after storm
- Austria probes allegations soldiers raped teenager
- White Cliffs of Dover get writer in residence
- A look at Pacific island disputes
- Review: British rapper Plan B shines on 3rd album
- Chinese netizens, media question Gu Kailai's 'just' verdict
- Organizers of NYC Ramadan service find bacon bits
- Stocks slip amid Europe worries, Lowe's miss
- Markets cautious ahead of key week for Greece
- Nickelodeon kids film mobbed up with ex-'Sopranos'
- Chinese tourist killed in I-15 motorcycle crash
- Father of slain Indian student frustrated
- Rep: Willie Nelson better, to go back on road
- Review: Terrific debut by World Famous Headliners
- Jordan protests Syrian shelling that wounded girl
- England vs. South Africa Scores
- England vs. South Africa Scores
- England vs. South Africa Scores
- England vs. South Africa Scores
- England vs. South Africa Scores
- England vs. South Africa Scores
- England vs. South Africa Scores
- Facebook stock drops below $19, half of IPO price
- Facebook stock drops below $19, half of IPO price
- Facebook stock drops below $19, half of IPO price
- Facebook stock drops below $19, half of IPO price
- Facebook stock drops below $19, half of IPO price
- Facebook stock drops below $19, half of IPO price
- Proteas set to dethrone England as No. 1 test team
- Proteas set to dethrone England as No. 1 test team
- Proteas set to dethrone England as No. 1 test team
- Proteas set to dethrone England as No. 1 test team
- Proteas set to dethrone England as No. 1 test team
- Proteas set to dethrone England as No. 1 test team
- Proteas set to dethrone England as No. 1 test team
- Cypriot tycoon Asil Nadir found guilty of theft
- Cypriot tycoon Asil Nadir found guilty of theft
- Cypriot tycoon Asil Nadir found guilty of theft
- Cypriot tycoon Asil Nadir found guilty of theft
- Cypriot tycoon Asil Nadir found guilty of theft
- Cypriot tycoon Asil Nadir found guilty of theft
- Cypriot tycoon Asil Nadir found guilty of theft
- Cypriot tycoon Asil Nadir found guilty of theft
- Cypriot tycoon Asil Nadir found guilty of theft
- Cypriot tycoon Asil Nadir found guilty of theft
- Cypriot tycoon Asil Nadir found guilty of theft
- Cypriot tycoon Asil Nadir found guilty of theft
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Intense fighting rages in Syria's Aleppo, Daraa
- Intense fighting rages in Syria's Aleppo, Daraa
- Intense fighting rages in Syria's Aleppo, Daraa
- Intense fighting rages in Syria's Aleppo, Daraa
- Intense fighting rages in Syria's Aleppo, Daraa
- Intense fighting rages in Syria's Aleppo, Daraa
- Talk of the Day -- Falling competitiveness leaves ICT sector reeling
- Taiwan claims first World Magic Cup
- Defender Martin Skrtel signs new Liverpool deal
- Defender Martin Skrtel signs new Liverpool deal
- Defender Martin Skrtel signs new Liverpool deal
- Defender Martin Skrtel signs new Liverpool deal
- Defender Martin Skrtel signs new Liverpool deal
- Defender Martin Skrtel signs new Liverpool deal
- Defender Martin Skrtel signs new Liverpool deal
- DPP's Tsai accuses vice president of violating election law
- Major fire on eastern Greek island of Chios
- Major fire on eastern Greek island of Chios
- Major fire on eastern Greek island of Chios
- Major fire on eastern Greek island of Chios
- Major fire on eastern Greek island of Chios
- Major fire on eastern Greek island of Chios
- Aid worker kidnapped by pirates has book deal
- Aid worker kidnapped by pirates has book deal
- Aid worker kidnapped by pirates has book deal
- Aid worker kidnapped by pirates has book deal
- Aid worker kidnapped by pirates has book deal
- Aid worker kidnapped by pirates has book deal
- Prosinecki resigns as Red Star Belgrade coach
- Prosinecki resigns as Red Star Belgrade coach
- Prosinecki resigns as Red Star Belgrade coach
- Prosinecki resigns as Red Star Belgrade coach
- Prosinecki resigns as Red Star Belgrade coach
- Prosinecki resigns as Red Star Belgrade coach
- Prosinecki resigns as Red Star Belgrade coach
- Facebook stock drops below $19, half of IPO price
- Facebook stock drops below $19, half of IPO price
- Facebook stock drops below $19, half of IPO price
- Facebook stock drops below $19, half of IPO price
- Facebook stock drops below $19, half of IPO price
- Facebook stock drops below $19, half of IPO price
- Madrid's Pepe leaves hospital after head knock
- Madrid's Pepe leaves hospital after head knock
- Madrid's Pepe leaves hospital after head knock
- Madrid's Pepe leaves hospital after head knock
- Pakistan Christian girl held, accused of blasphemy
- SAfrican miners have another day to return to work
- US Senate candidate under wraps after rape remarks
- 6 dead in earthquake on northern Indonesian island
- Rapper Juvenile arrested after US club fight
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- Obama warns Syria against using chemical weapons
- Apple becomes most valuable US company of all time
- Apple, Samsung CEOs couldn’t reach patent deal, lawyer says
- US denies Assange's "wild assertions" of witch-hunt
- Body of Philippine interior minister found after plane crash
- Euro remains higher before Luxembourg PM visits Greece
- NASA approves another mission to Mars in 2016
- Somalia swears in first parliament in 20 years
- Todd Akin apologizes for "legitimate rape” comment but says he won't quit
- Ethiopian Prime Minister dies from undisclosed illness at 57
- Mexico murders almost triple since 2005
- Oil advances before European crisis meetings
- Taiwan issues sea warning as Typhoon Tembin approaches (update)
- WTA Schedule
- U.S. Open Series Standings
- Garcia claims 2-stroke win at rainy Wyndham
- 'Indiana Jones' star Karen Allen goes off-Broadway
- Judge dismisses Armstrong's case against USADA
- Striking SAfrican miners remain defiant
- Iraqis wait to see gains from country's oil boom
- Swansea bid for South Korean Ki accepted by Celtic
- Somalia: A new parliament but no presidential vote
- ICC rejects Gbagbo jurisdiction challenge
- Newcastle's Pardew charged for push on official
- Apple sets record for company value at $623B
- Source: Nicki Minaj close to signing on for 'Idol'
- US group updates effort to solve Earhart mystery
- Facebook stock rebounds after dropping below $19
- Malta player banned for 10 years for Euro 2008 fix
- Review: The Darkness return, offering 'Hot Cakes'
- UEFA bans 2 players for doping in Europa League
- Song signs 5-year contract with Barcelona
- Autopsy: Death of handcuffed man in US a suicide
- NY jury finds California hedge fund founder guilty
- Augusta National adds first 2 female members
- Libya: a blast hits diplomat's vehicle in the east
- Autopsy: Death of handcuffed man in US a suicide
- News reports: Algeria arrests 3 suspect terrorists
- Tuskegee airman G. Hickman dies in US at 88
- South Africa beats England in 3rd test
- Swiss club Lucerne fires coach Murat Yakin
- Song signs 5-year contract with Barcelona
- Oil prices turn lower on Europe
- Myanmar government ends direct media censorship
- CME Group applies for London-based exchange
- Hollywood reacts to the death of Tony Scott
- Valverde takes Vuelta lead, wins 3rd stage
- Senate candidate apologizes but won't abandon race
- Euro rises as European leaders meet
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Treasury prices edge up after ECB denies report
- Obama: Chemical weapon would alter Syrian equation
- Play about gay man staged in conservative Uganda
- Airline stocks rise on fare hikes to offset fuel
- More than 20 killed in Venezuela prison riot
- 7 reported killed in bomb in Turkey
- Olympic champions Sanchez, James win in Austria
- Libya: Gadhafi's son's trial in September in Libya
- US fund founder convicted of insider trading
- MTS set to return to Turkmenistan
- Obama vows to protect US troops in Afghanistan
- Adriano cleared by doctors to sign with Flamengo
- Valverde wins 3rd stage, takes Vuelta lead
- Austrian rightist slammed for anti-Semitic cartoon
- Jamaica vs. Kenya friendly match canceled
- US: Assange trying to distract from sex case
- Bahrain prosecutor: Shot gun fire killed teen
- Cholera emergency declared in Sierra Leone
- Spanish Football Results
- 8 reported killed in bomb in Turkey
- Gugl Games Results
- Syria war empowers long-oppressed Kurdish minority
- Humorist Phyllis Diller dies at 95 in Los Angeles
- Greece seeking to find $14.2 bln spending cuts
- Egypt's defense minister vows to uproot militants
- US judge says Vatican isn't priests' employer
- Kids, no kids? One or four? When couples disagree
- Crews disassembling grounded ship off Puerto Rico
- 9th Circuit upholds 'Die Hard' director's sentence
- Nebraska gets 17-1 win over Germany at LLWS
- Corn prices head higher as harvest gets under way
- Russia's MTS set to return to Turkmenistan
- Obama: Chemical weapons in Syria are a 'red line'
- Syria airstrikes, shelling kill 100 during holiday
- 'The Survivor' will keep readers turning the pages
- Paul Auster reflects on the winter of his life
- Jason Aldean readies 'Night Train' for Oct. 16
- Corn prices head higher as harvest gets under way
- US eyes Iran summit of non-aligned nations warily
- Moscow police search for other Pussy Riot members
- Reports: 8 killed in bomb in Turkey
- Stocks slip; Apple sets a record
- Chris Brown, Drake sued again over NYC club brawl
- AP source: Jaguars to play home games in London
- Cuba-to-Florida swimmer Nyad plows on after storm
- Errani, Kirilenko win in straight sets
- Mammograms and dense breasts _ questions abound
- Shaqiri stars on debut as Bayern progresses in Cup
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Rising Afghan insider attacks imperil US strategy
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Fox to distribute DreamWorks Animation movies
- Pussy Riot-like justice around the world
- Australian rugby league results
- Colombian ex-general pleads guilty in US court
- Colombian ex-general pleads guilty in US court
- UK Justice Ministry website 'hacked into'
- Hunt for answers in 'Top Gun' director's death
- NASA picks another Mars flight to explore its core
- Stocks slip, but Apple sets a record
- English Football Results
- Man United loses 1-0 at Everton in league opener
- Israel seeks speedy UN condemnation of Iran
- Patent trial over iPhone technology wraps up
- Astronauts go spacewalking to hang station shields
- Manchester United loses opener at Everton
- In Ecuador, a dissident fights extradition
- Court: Georgia police may verify migration status
- USVI police arrest 3 in police shooting
- Belize closer to default, bond payment unlikely
- Cholera emergency declared in Sierra Leone
- Mali announces new gov't 5 months after coup
- Apple sets record for company value at $624B
- Shaqiri stars as Bayern Munich progresses in Cup
- Hackers claim to target UK Justice Ministry site
- 25 killed in Venezuela prison riot, dozens wounded
- Former Maltese PM Mintoff dies at 96
- Epic patent trial over iPhone technology wraps up
- Colombia ex-general pleads guilty in US court
- Hollywood reacts to the death of Phyllis Diller
- Israel seeks speedy UN condemnation of Iran
- Rosie O'Donnell suffers heart attack, gets stent
- Wynonna Judd's husband loses leg after SD crash
- Mali announces new govt 5 months after coup
- Wynonna Judd's husband loses leg after US crash
- US rep. apologizes for nude Sea of Galilee swim
- Florida fossils dealer seeks dinosaur's NY return
- Deportivo beats Osasuna 2-0 in return to topflight
- Stretch of Mississippi River closed
- Carter Center says it won't witness Venezuela vote
- Florida fossils dealer seeks dinosaur's NY return
- A selection of Phyllis Diller's comic quotes
- Brazilian artist makes art with marijuana smoke
- US Senate candidate sorry but won't abandon race
- Tuesday, August 28
- 'Top Gun' director left behind notes to loved ones
- US airman G. Hickman dies at 88
- Carter Center says it won't witness Venezuela vote
- Kuznetsova, Kanepi, Pennetta pull out of US Open
- Japanese journalist killed covering Syria fighting
- Nude dip in holy sea puts US Rep. in spotlight
- NBC: Michael J. Fox will return to series TV
- Wozniacki wins 18th straight match in New Haven
- Aussie general gets senior post at US Army Pacific
- Obama defends tenor of his campaign, slams Romney
- Farrar opens with win
- Wife of disgraced Chinese politician sentenced
- 5 horses die in stable fire in New South Wales
- NBC: Michael J. Fox will return to series TV
- Japanese journalist killed covering Syria fighting
- China says US energy projects violate free trade
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Apology offered to athlete on black power podium
- NASA rover flexes arm for first time on Mars
- American imprisoned in Nicaragua appeals sentence
- Tony Woodcock to miss Rugby Championship test
- Chris Brown, Drake sued again over NYC club brawl
- Asian markets rise on hopes for ECB help
- Roddick tops Blake in straight sets
- Body of missing Philippine gov't minister found
- Autopsy: US man shot in police car had meth
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Dempster leads Texas in 5-1 win over Orioles
- Taiwan urged to establish 'Girls Day'
- Mayberry, offense lead Phillies over Reds
- Asian markets rise on hopes for ECB help
- ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results
- Ex-boxing champ, US politician arrested
- HTC warned of becoming pure hardware assembler
- Body of Philippine minister in plane crash found
- Premier meets with bankers to discuss financial sector policies
- India faces NZ, minus Dravid and Laxman
- US closes California slaughterhouse
- Daley named coach of New South Wales Origin team
- Taiwanese operating near Tiaoyutais will be protected: MOFA
- Taiwan soliciting support for observer status in U.N. agencies
- Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi dead at 57
- CNOOC 1H profit down 19 percent on shutdown, costs
- Nationals edge Braves, go 6 games clear
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Buckley to leave as head of Australian football
- Chinese city plans $240 billion in investment
- Iran says it has upgraded a short-range missile
- SKorean refiners say Iranian oil import to resume
- Belarus dissident fighting extradition by Ecuador
- Vietnam arrests banking tycoon
- NYPD: Muslim spying led to no leads, terror cases
- Taiwan shares close up 1%
- Glencore posts 8 percent net profit drop in H1
- Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi dead at 57
- Israeli clowns pioneer new medical treatments
- Circassians flee Syria strife for Russia homeland
- Honda robotics powers first product for homes
- Taiwan calls for restraint in China-Japan dispute
- Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon Tembin
- Obama says his 'red line' in Syria conflict is WMD
- Roadside bomb kills 1, wounds 8 in Pakistan
- Russian woman kills elderly neighbor with her bra
- NKoreans talk shop with foreigners at trade fair
- Nearly 60% of Taiwanese work in their hometowns: survey
- Pocock out for 3 months after right knee surgery
- British man confirmed dead in Thailand bar fire
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Qantas grounds 2 pilots who quarreled in cockpit
- CNOOC 1H profit down 19 percent on shutdown, costs
- Official: No mine firings as South Africa mourns
- Afghan militants hit US military chief's plane
- Taiwan aims to double regional headquarters by 2015
- Taiwan not to join with China against Japan on island dispute: Ma
- Coal scandal blackens India's government
- Military ready to provide disaster assistance as Typhoon Tembin nears
- Sri Lankan activists demand freedom for 2 comrades
- Death toll in Turkey bomb rises to 9
- UK borrowing unexpectedly rises in July
- Cuba-to-Florida swimmer Nyad slowed by storm
- Bayern 'back-ups' spell bad news for Mario Gomez
- Wildfire out of control on Greece's Chios island
- Pietersen out of England's World Twenty20 squad
- SKorea to resume Iranian oil imports next month
- Travelers to Guatemala urged not to carry banned medicine
- Taiex rallies to close at 15-week high
- Taiwan's vice president meets top Belizean officials
- Taiwanese soy sauce finds way to Belize
- UN calls on nations to adopt drought policies
- United Daily News: Gu Kailai's trial exposes China's failure
- Iran unveils upgraded short-range missile
- Taiwan: Chiang medal up for auction not original
- Bayern recruits could spell bad news for Gomez
- Clashes over Syria kill 2 in Lebanon
- Sri Lanka activists demand release of 2 colleagues
- Israel chief rabbi in German circumcision talks
- US Judge dismisses Infosys harassment case
- Grammy noms concert special coming to Nashville
- Syrian forces kill 23 rebels in town near Damascus
- Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon Tembin (update)
- No-bid coal scandal blackens India's government
- Chunghwa Telecom completes 1st cross-strait cable system
- Swift to perform at VMAs, US gymnasts to present
- Cyprus' Orthodox Church feels cash crunch
- Taiwan reiterates claim over Taiping amid Vietnam protest
- Wildfires threaten a town in Bosnia
- Europe's leaders face post-holiday blues
- Tropical storm warnings after new depression forms
- Floor plans of French presidential palace stolen
- Deadline intensifies pressure on US congressman
- Spain pays sharply lower rates in bond auction
- Israelis clear Dublin embassy over suspect parcel
- UN calls on nations to adopt drought policies
- Cuba-to-Florida swimmer Nyad pulled from water
- NKorea completes key step in reactor construction
- Best Buy 2Q profit drops 90 pct, misses estimates
- Suicide ruling doesn't end questions in US case
- Cameroon defender Bassong joins Norwich from Spurs
- Small fire sends smoke from Dubai's largest mall
- NT$2 billion shipment of heroin intercepted
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- New variety of rice for the elderly unveiled
- Futures rise on hope of bold action in Europe
- 'Fifty Shades' helps Barnes & Noble in 1Q
- Guy Spitaels, Belgian socialist leader, has died
- Some SAfrican miners felt invincible to bullets
- Diana Nyad ends Cuba-to-Florida swim bid
- Israel says Egypt violating peace treaty in Sinai
- New arrivals hoping to make impact in Bundesliga
- Man United signs Dutch defender Alexander Buttner
- Balloons to transform Hadrian's Wall into artwork
- Austria investigates alleged anti-Jewish cartoon
- Stocks open above 4-year closing highs
- A US ally, Ethiopian leader Meles Zenawi dies
- Somali Olympic runner drowns off Libya coast
- Team of doctors set up secret Syria field hospital
- 26 alleged neo-Nazis on trial in Germany
- Taipei mayor supports calls for medical parole for ex-president
- Ex-president's human rights should be protected: ex-U.S. official
- Taylor Swift, Conor Kennedy visit his mom's grave
- Attacks on Palestinians kindle debate on values
- US stocks above 4-year closing highs
- Cuba convicts 12 of corruption in nickel industry
- Swift to perform at VMAs, US gymnasts to present
- Albright to be honored for her 'jazz diplomacy'
- Export orders set to pick up in August: think tank
- Honda robotics powers a home product: lawn mower
- NKorea completes key step in reactor construction
- NKorea completes key step in reactor construction
- NKorea completes key step in reactor construction
- NKorea completes key step in reactor construction
- NKorea completes key step in reactor construction
- NKorea completes key step in reactor construction
- NKorea completes key step in reactor construction
- Taylor Swift, Conor Kennedy visit his mom's grave
- Taylor Swift, Conor Kennedy visit his mom's grave
- Taylor Swift, Conor Kennedy visit his mom's grave
- Taylor Swift, Conor Kennedy visit his mom's grave
- Taylor Swift, Conor Kennedy visit his mom's grave
- Taylor Swift, Conor Kennedy visit his mom's grave
- Taylor Swift, Conor Kennedy visit his mom's grave
- Taylor Swift, Conor Kennedy visit his mom's grave
- Taylor Swift, Conor Kennedy visit his mom's grave
- Taylor Swift, Conor Kennedy visit his mom's grave
- Taylor Swift, Conor Kennedy visit his mom's grave
- Taylor Swift, Conor Kennedy visit his mom's grave
- House calls a growing trend among veterinarians
- House calls a growing trend among veterinarians
- House calls a growing trend among veterinarians
- House calls a growing trend among veterinarians
- House calls a growing trend among veterinarians
- House calls a growing trend among veterinarians
- House calls a growing trend among veterinarians
- House calls a growing trend among veterinarians
- House calls a growing trend among veterinarians
- House calls a growing trend among veterinarians
- House calls a growing trend among veterinarians
- House calls a growing trend among veterinarians
- Billionaire Soros takes piece of Manchester United
- Billionaire Soros takes piece of Manchester United
- Billionaire Soros takes piece of Manchester United
- Billionaire Soros takes piece of Manchester United
- Billionaire Soros takes piece of Manchester United
- Billionaire Soros takes piece of Manchester United
- Billionaire Soros takes piece of Manchester United
- Billionaire Soros takes piece of Manchester United
- Billionaire Soros takes piece of Manchester United
- Billionaire Soros takes piece of Manchester United
- Billionaire Soros takes piece of Manchester United
- Billionaire Soros takes piece of Manchester United
- Billionaire Soros takes piece of Manchester United
- Montenegro travel: Diamond in the rough
- Montenegro travel: Diamond in the rough
- Montenegro travel: Diamond in the rough
- Montenegro travel: Diamond in the rough
- Montenegro travel: Diamond in the rough
- Montenegro travel: Diamond in the rough
- Over 5,000 convenience stores certified as green
- President suggests taking Tiaoyutai disputes to international court
- New Broadway season has Pacino, Lauper and 'Annie'
- New Broadway season has Pacino, Lauper and 'Annie'
- New Broadway season has Pacino, Lauper and 'Annie'
- New Broadway season has Pacino, Lauper and 'Annie'
- New Broadway season has Pacino, Lauper and 'Annie'
- New Broadway season has Pacino, Lauper and 'Annie'
- Syrian forces kill 23 rebels in town near Damascus
- Syrian forces kill 23 rebels in town near Damascus
- Syrian forces kill 23 rebels in town near Damascus
- Syrian forces kill 23 rebels in town near Damascus
- Syrian forces kill 23 rebels in town near Damascus
- Syrian forces kill 23 rebels in town near Damascus
- Storms, stings push Nyad to end Cuba-Florida swim
- Storms, stings push Nyad to end Cuba-Florida swim
- Storms, stings push Nyad to end Cuba-Florida swim
- Storms, stings push Nyad to end Cuba-Florida swim
- Storms, stings push Nyad to end Cuba-Florida swim
- Storms, stings push Nyad to end Cuba-Florida swim
- Petulant Pietersen's England career appears over
- Petulant Pietersen's England career appears over
- Petulant Pietersen's England career appears over
- Petulant Pietersen's England career appears over
- Petulant Pietersen's England career appears over
- Petulant Pietersen's England career appears over
- Petulant Pietersen's England career appears over
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- Holograms present celebs with new afterlife issues
- Roundabout to present Sondheim's 'Assassins'
- Roundabout to present Sondheim's 'Assassins'
- Roundabout to present Sondheim's 'Assassins'
- Roundabout to present Sondheim's 'Assassins'
- Roundabout to present Sondheim's 'Assassins'
- Roundabout to present Sondheim's 'Assassins'
- Guy Spitaels, Belgian socialist leader, dead at 80
- Guy Spitaels, Belgian socialist leader, dead at 80
- Guy Spitaels, Belgian socialist leader, dead at 80
- Guy Spitaels, Belgian socialist leader, dead at 80
- Guy Spitaels, Belgian socialist leader, dead at 80
- Guy Spitaels, Belgian socialist leader, dead at 80
- Self-published erotic hit signed by St. Martin's
- Zvonareva withdraws from US Open due to illness
- Website of court that sentenced Pussy Riot hacked
- Hopes for European rescue plan underpin markets
- Taiwan’s unemployment rate increases in July, the statistics bureau says
- Taiwan issues land warning as Typhoon Tembin approaches
- UK: Government web sites attacked over Assange prosecution
- Qadri Jamil: Syria plans discussions to call president to resign soon
- Obama turns to focus on younger voters instead of medicare
- Britain government Web sites attacked over Assange prosecution
- Chinese solar industry suffers big losses due to global price war
- Sharp is considering offering workers buyouts as cuts 5,000 jobs after lowering outlook
- Iran unveils upgraded short-range ballistic missile
- Madonna drops swastika from France concert, backs Pussy Riot
- Greece asks for more time as Juncker meets Samaras in Athens
- US ranchers' fears as grasslands reserve buys land
- S&P 500 touches highest level since May 2008
- Clarke wins Vuelta stage, Rodriguez takes lead
- Is Ethiopia's new leader in place for long?
- Police identify victim in Toronto body parts case
- Dick Van Dyke to get SAG Life Achievement Award
- Pressure on US congressman grows after rape remark
- Euro jumps to 7-week high against dollar
- Adebayor makes move to Spurs from City permanent
- Centenarian believed to be oldest Pullman porter
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Syrian minister warns US against intervention
- Egypt: Contaminated water causes illness, protests
- The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
- Top Israeli official talks Iran with senior rabbi
- Overworked European Central Bank to add staff
- Police identify victim in Toronto body parts case
- Gambia president vows to execute death row inmates
- Balkans heat wave fuels forest fires in Bosnia
- 110 families evacuated in Ecuador eruption
- UK lawmaker criticized over Assange rape comments
- US eases sanctions to allow Iran quake aid
- Chinese company keeps Syria connected to Internet
- Glencore profits drop as global economy weakens
- UN agency calls for full probe into Jamaica murder
- US, university test cars that can communicate
- UN report sees more growth of Latin America cities
- Swiss panel criticizes move to buy fighter jets
- Richie eyes sustained success through Impulse
- 3 men linked to Jordan's Paralympic squad arrested
- SA defense minister says sorry for shot miners
- Assad's regime steps up use of air power
- Hurricane hunter checking out Atlantic storm
- Oil resumes upward march, tops $97 per barrel
- 3 men linked to Jordan's Paralympic squad arrested
- US: Iraqi to plead guilty in terrorism case
- Treasury prices falling on European debt hopes
- Jaguars to play 4 home games in London
- IMF chief in Egypt for talks over $3.2 billion aid
- Israeli archaeologist digs into Nazi death camp
- Puerto Rican accused of running $7M Ponzi scheme
- Gardens blooming at schools teach lessons
- Roger Federer to be seeded No. 1 at US Open
- Americans tune out Afghan war as fighting rages on
- Afghan rockets damage US general's plane
- Top US general arrives in Baghdad for talks
- Website of court that sentenced Pussy Riot hacked
- U.S. Open Men's Seeds
- New arrivals hoping to make impact in Bundesliga
- Bank robberies up about 50 percent in Brazil
- Argentines excavate migrant graves in Mexico
- Croc rips homeless man's right hand in Cancun
- UN agency calls for full probe into Jamaica murder
- UN report sees more growth of Latin America cities
- Puerto Rico cracks down on drug sales in Culebra
- Court docs show Cruise-Holmes divorce case closed
- Gold rises on expectation of economic aid
- 'The Office' will end its run on NBC next season
- Oil resumes upward march, hits 3-month high
- Iraqi man pleads guilty in US terrorism case
- AP Exclusive: New Martin Luther King audio found
- Loose screws focus of Reno air race crash probe
- Mars rover Curiosity prepares for test drive
- Computer glitch stalls Guantanamo 9/11 hearing
- Microsoft accepts orders for upgrade to Windows 8
- Romney says Akin should leave Senate race
- Brazil says request to review Olympic final denied
- Cuba convicts 12 of corruption in nickel industry
- Uganda, in 1st LLWS appearance, takes 1st win
- Tuesday's Champions League Results
- Soldiers find charred human remains in west Mexico
- Tropical Storm Isaac forms; Fla. may be in track
- S&P touches highest level since 2008, then falls
- Love on tap: Virginia adores craft beer industry
- US warns of drugs in Reumofan dietary supplements
- Report: UK girl, grandfather drown in Portugal
- Iran, UN agency to discuss suspect nuke work
- Loose screws focus of Reno air race crash probe
- US Treasury prices edge higher as stocks slip
- Police identify victim in Canada body parts case
- Puerto Rico ex-police officer charged with murder
- Celtic, Dynamo Kiev close in on Champions League
- Storms, stings push Nyad to end Cuba-to-Fla. swim
- Brazilian club allowed to keep youth lodging open
- Groupon hits new low as investors lose confidence
- Facebook erases much of Monday's gains
- WTA New Haven Open at Yale Results
- Sprinter Justin Gatlin ends season due to illness
- Review: DJ Khaled's all-star album lacks oomph
- Special operators to anti-Obama groups: zip it
- Jamaica opposition lawmaker accused of corruption
- Argentina denouncing US before WTO over meat
- IAEA tries again to access suspect Iran nuke site
- Apple improvements in China said ahead of schedule
- Rare white buffalo in Texas died from infection
- Nicole Kidman to be honored by NY Film Festival
- NHL labor talks to resume with wide gap to bridge
- Serbia and Kosovo spar at UN over Kosovo's future
- African miners with lung disease target gold mines
- Judge says Chilean military kidnapped US hiker
- International Emmy nods: Haiti orphans, refugees
- US couple dies trying to rescue dog from lake
- Police: Day care workers got 3-year-olds to fight
- Former Brazil striker Adriano returns to Flamengo
- Graham Henry joins Auckland Blues coaching team
- Argentine team excavates migrant graves in Mexico
- Romney says congressman should leave Senate race
- Sean Penn's charity to demolish Haiti's Palace
- Computer problems stall Guantanamo 9/11 hearing
- Serbia and Kosovo spar at UN over Kosovo's future
- Van Garderen takes stage, overall lead
- Authorities amend Natalie Wood's death certificate
- Apple labor fixes in China said ahead of schedule
- Woman found dead in US home with 4 dozen cats
- Wednesday, August 29
- Romney opening up, a little, about his religion
- Police arrest 2 Kashmiris blamed for dozen attacks
- Taiwan issues land warning for Typhoon Tembin
- Bluesman B.B. King returns to Mississippi hometown
- Tropical Storm Isaac on move; Fla. may be in track
- 2 hurt by US text-messaging driver settle lawsuit
- Japan back to trade deficit, $6.5 billion in July
- US military chief talks to Iraqis on security gaps
- Shoulder injury forces Radwanska out of New Haven
- Japan back to trade deficit, $6.5 billion in July
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Jobless rate up slightly in July
- Mexican court: Military law is unconstitutional
- Wickmayer losed to Dellacqua in Texas
- Avril Lavigne to marry Nickelback frontman
- Asian stocks fall after Japan posts trade deficit
- Isner, Tsonga win second-round matches
- South Africa-born flanker signs with Western Force
- Hammon leads Silver Stars to 12th straight win
- National League Capsules
- AL Capsules
- Jobless rate up slightly in July (update)
- Shares of Acer rebound; new product hopes attract buying
- Taiwan issues land warning for Typhoon Tembin (update)
- Deutsche Bank upbeat about HTC's new investment
- Tropical Storm could hit US convention
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- AP-GfK poll shows White House race still tight
- NKorea's economic zone remains under construction
- Swift to perform at VMAs, US gymnasts to present
- Woman found dead in US home with 31 cats
- Controversy over Shanghai bishop continues to brew
- Oil prices up as traders foresee tighter supplies
- Taiwan shares close down 0.13%
- 4 people die in helicopter crash in Kazakhstan
- Airbuses suffer cockpit power failure, await fixes
- Asset sale helps Heineken 1H profit
- AP-GfK poll shows White House race still tight
- New deputy defense minister named
- iPhone 5 production may suffer from display bottleneck: Merrill Lynch
- Vice president arrives in Los Angeles en route home
- LA wins seventh straight, beat Indiana
- Local bourse retreats on Wall Street losses
- 4 detained in connection with Turkey bomb blast
- BHP annual profit plunges nearly 35 percent
- At least 4 people die in floods in southern Russia
- LA judge to rule on Jackson guardianship changes
- 2 survive to tell of Sri Lankan abduction squads
- China Telecom profit down 8.3 percent
- France PM announces gasoline tax cut
- Vestas to lay off some 1,400 workers
- Greece seeks more time; Juncker heads to Athens
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Expect grunts, shrieks, hoots at US Open
- Sri Lanka detains 152 on boats headed to Australia
- US general's visit to Iraq includes talks on Syria
- Stocks fall on raft of disappointing earnings
- Report: RBS probed by US on Iran sanctions
- Chinese solar industry faces weak sales, price war
- South Korea eases penalties on badminton players
- Tropical Storm Isaac getting better organized
- Ex-president pleads not guilty to illegal document seisure
- UMC suspends new solar energy investments
- England striker Welbeck signs new Man United deal
- LA pro tennis umpire charged with husband's murder
- SAfrican gets life for killing white supremacist
- New navigation antenna to be erected on Taiping Island in September
- Syrian forces kill 11 in Damascus
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- United Daily News: Creation of PTS board stifled by minority
- Volkswagen sales rise 11.9 percent in July
- Berlin zoo's panda Bao Bao dies
- Real Madrid, Barcelona renew Super Cup rivalry
- China raises rare earths export quota for 2012
- Controversy over Shanghai bishop continues to brew
- SAfrican gets life for killing white supremacist
- From Dallas to London for JR
- Concerns over growth and Europe push markets lower
- Higher wage demands spread to other SAfrican mines
- Nude photos of UK's Prince Harry pop up online
- Kyrgyzstan's governing coalition collapses
- Israel talking to Egypt over Sinai troop movements
- Institute finds possible cause for Lou Gehrig's disease
- August car sales show monthly decline as Ghost Month starts
- Greece seeks more time; Juncker heads to Athens
- Effects of slow-moving Typhoon Tembin may be delayed
- Witnesses: Tajik troops open fire on protesters
- New Party mulls buying Tiaoyutai Islands
- Taiwanese draftee develops app for Belizean farmers
- Australia uses UAE heat as Twenty20 warmup
- HK welcomes home sailors arrested in island row
- Japan's PM meets anti-nuclear protest leaders
- Syrian forces kill 23 in raids in Damascus
- Madrid's Sahin could move to England, Kaka staying
- Hurricane could hit US Republican convention
- Germany beefs up aid to Malawi
- Pilot's body recovered from Philippine plane crash
- Ministry defends treatment given to jailed ex-president
- Belgium: Explosion at military base wounds 7
- Ex-president's release depends on health: Legislative speaker
- US jury weighs epic case between Apple, Samsung
- German government urged to protect circumcision
- 19th-century wall collapses at Rome tourist site
- Ultramarathon runner, percussionist named as national advisers
- Arsenal's Santos arrested for dangerous driving
- Dhoni wants younger players to fill batting void
- Syrian forces kill at least 31 in Damascus raids
- 10 people die of suspected Ebola in Congo
- Conte's appeal against 10-month ban rejected
- Man with knife injures 4 in SKorean street rampage
- Artist makes Columbus statue in NY feel at home
- Regulation on energy development to take effect by year-end
- Israeli biblical park outfits donkeys with Wi-Fi
- US market futures slip, following worldwide trend
- Japan, New Zealand draw at U20 World Cup
- Medical parole for ex-president must be based on law: president
- Economy expected to rebound in second half of year: brokerage
- Blake happy to skip Bolt rivalry this season
- 'Carrie's War' author Nina Bawden dies at 87
- Japan, New Zealand draw 2-2 at U20 World Cup
- Israeli minister wants Palestinian leader's ouster
- Egypt expects to seal IMF loan by end of 2012
- Call for Chen's medical parole not political gambit: Taipei mayor
- Rapper LL Cool J gets intruder at Los Angeles home
- Taiwanese trade missions to explore South Asian markets
- Higher wage demands spread to other SAfrican mines
- US stocks slip at open, following world markets
- Myanmar opposition leader Suu Kyi meets president
- France PM announces gasoline tax cut
- Russia: West 'instigating' Syrian opposition
- Partners major source of spousal violence: Interior Ministry
- Brits shrug off nude photos of UK's Prince Harry
- German government urged to protect circumcision
- Cardinal Paul Shan dies at age 88
- UK man who failed to overturn euthanasia law dies
- US home sales rose 2.3 percent, sign of recovery
- 87-year-old accused of Auschwitz crimes
- Mars rover Curiosity prepares for first test drive
- Talk of the Day -- Mayor's proposal triggers mixed reaction
- Juventus to appeal after Conte's ban upheld
- Juventus to appeal after Conte's ban upheld
- Juventus to appeal after Conte's ban upheld
- Juventus to appeal after Conte's ban upheld
- Juventus to appeal after Conte's ban upheld
- Juventus to appeal after Conte's ban upheld
- Juventus to appeal after Conte's ban upheld
- Syrian forces kill at least 31 in Damascus raids
- Syrian forces kill at least 31 in Damascus raids
- Syrian forces kill at least 31 in Damascus raids
- Syrian forces kill at least 31 in Damascus raids
- Syrian forces kill at least 31 in Damascus raids
- Syrian forces kill at least 31 in Damascus raids
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- Cedomir Janevski appointed coach of Macedonia
- Cedomir Janevski appointed coach of Macedonia
- Cedomir Janevski appointed coach of Macedonia
- Cedomir Janevski appointed coach of Macedonia
- Cedomir Janevski appointed coach of Macedonia
- Cedomir Janevski appointed coach of Macedonia
- Cedomir Janevski appointed coach of Macedonia
- Unbeaten Frankel stretches record to 13 races
- Unbeaten Frankel stretches record to 13 races
- Unbeaten Frankel stretches record to 13 races
- Unbeaten Frankel stretches record to 13 races
- Unbeaten Frankel stretches record to 13 races
- Unbeaten Frankel stretches record to 13 races
- Unbeaten Frankel stretches record to 13 races
- Greece seeks more time; Juncker meets with Samaras
- Greece seeks more time; Juncker meets with Samaras
- Greece seeks more time; Juncker meets with Samaras
- Greece seeks more time; Juncker meets with Samaras
- Greece seeks more time; Juncker meets with Samaras
- Greece seeks more time; Juncker meets with Samaras
- Greece seeks more time; Juncker meets with Samaras
- Greece seeks more time; Juncker meets with Samaras
- Greece seeks more time; Juncker meets with Samaras
- Greece seeks more time; Juncker meets with Samaras
- Greece seeks more time; Juncker meets with Samaras
- Greece seeks more time; Juncker meets with Samaras
- AC Milan looking to new season with uncertainty
- AC Milan looking to new season with uncertainty
- AC Milan looking to new season with uncertainty
- AC Milan looking to new season with uncertainty
- AC Milan looking to new season with uncertainty
- AC Milan looking to new season with uncertainty
- AC Milan looking to new season with uncertainty
- Russia: West 'instigating' Syrian opposition
- Russia: West 'instigating' Syrian opposition
- Russia: West 'instigating' Syrian opposition
- Russia: West 'instigating' Syrian opposition
- Russia: West 'instigating' Syrian opposition
- Russia: West 'instigating' Syrian opposition
- New beetle species discovered in Kenting
- Higher wage demands spread to other SAfrican mines
- Higher wage demands spread to other SAfrican mines
- Higher wage demands spread to other SAfrican mines
- Higher wage demands spread to other SAfrican mines
- Higher wage demands spread to other SAfrican mines
- Higher wage demands spread to other SAfrican mines
- Higher wage demands spread to other SAfrican mines
- Higher wage demands spread to other SAfrican mines
- Higher wage demands spread to other SAfrican mines
- Higher wage demands spread to other SAfrican mines
- Higher wage demands spread to other SAfrican mines
- Higher wage demands spread to other SAfrican mines
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- Russia joins WTO after 18 years of talks
- TAITRA's China office set to open in October: source
- Llorente, Martinez out of Bilbao's Europa squad
- Llorente, Martinez out of Bilbao's Europa squad
- Llorente, Martinez out of Bilbao's Europa squad
- Llorente, Martinez out of Bilbao's Europa squad
- Llorente, Martinez out of Bilbao's Europa squad
- Llorente, Martinez out of Bilbao's Europa squad
- Llorente, Martinez out of Bilbao's Europa squad
- Analysts: Recession likely without budget accord
- Analysts: Recession likely without budget accord
- Analysts: Recession likely without budget accord
- Analysts: Recession likely without budget accord
- Analysts: Recession likely without budget accord
- Analysts: Recession likely without budget accord
- Analysts: Recession likely without budget accord
- Analysts: Recession likely without budget accord
- Analysts: Recession likely without budget accord
- Analysts: Recession likely without budget accord
- Analysts: Recession likely without budget accord
- Analysts: Recession likely without budget accord
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- US stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve report
- Juventus to appeal after Conte's ban upheld
- Juventus to appeal after Conte's ban upheld
- Juventus to appeal after Conte's ban upheld
- Juventus to appeal after Conte's ban upheld
- Juventus to appeal after Conte's ban upheld
- Juventus to appeal after Conte's ban upheld
- Juventus to appeal after Conte's ban upheld
- Officials say Myanmar releases more aid workers
- Officials say Myanmar releases more aid workers
- Officials say Myanmar releases more aid workers
- Officials say Myanmar releases more aid workers
- Officials say Myanmar releases more aid workers
- Officials say Myanmar releases more aid workers
- Juventus prepares to defend Serie A title
- Juventus prepares to defend Serie A title
- Juventus prepares to defend Serie A title
- Juventus prepares to defend Serie A title
- Juventus prepares to defend Serie A title
- Juventus prepares to defend Serie A title
- Juventus prepares to defend Serie A title
- International Emmy nods: Haiti orphans, refugees
- International Emmy nods: Haiti orphans, refugees
- International Emmy nods: Haiti orphans, refugees
- International Emmy nods: Haiti orphans, refugees
- International Emmy nods: Haiti orphans, refugees
- International Emmy nods: Haiti orphans, refugees
- International Emmy nods: Haiti orphans, refugees
- International Emmy nods: Haiti orphans, refugees
- International Emmy nods: Haiti orphans, refugees
- International Emmy nods: Haiti orphans, refugees
- International Emmy nods: Haiti orphans, refugees
- International Emmy nods: Haiti orphans, refugees
- Egypt requests IMF for $4.8 billion loan
- Egypt requests IMF for $4.8 billion loan
- Egypt requests IMF for $4.8 billion loan
- Egypt requests IMF for $4.8 billion loan
- Egypt requests IMF for $4.8 billion loan
- Egypt requests IMF for $4.8 billion loan
- Egypt requests IMF for $4.8 billion loan
- Egypt requests IMF for $4.8 billion loan
- Egypt requests IMF for $4.8 billion loan
- Egypt requests IMF for $4.8 billion loan
- Egypt requests IMF for $4.8 billion loan
- Egypt requests IMF for $4.8 billion loan
- SEC mandates company disclosures on mineral use
- Court orders release of man in Stang killing
- Oil prices rise on hefty decline in US stockpiles
- Sweden women's coach Dennerby quits
- Unbeaten Frankel stretches record to 13 races
- Britons shrug off nude photos of UK's Prince Harry
- Police: 48 dead in Kenyan clashes over land
- Australia uses UAE heat as Twenty20 warmup
- US stocks lower ahead of Fed; home sales improve
- Israeli biblical park outfits donkeys with Wi-Fi
- Belarus bans opposition leader from election
- Russia accuses West powers to instigate Syria opposition groups
- British Prince Harry cavorts naked in Vegas party photos
- Rising home prices in New Zealand causing anxiety
- Russia joins WTO as 156th member
- Egypt seeks $4.8 billion IMF loan to fix economy
- UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon plans to visit Iran
- Pakistan heavy rains kill at least 22 due to flooding
- U.S. planning new missile defense systems in Japan, report says
- North Korea: Nominal state head will visit Iran
- North Korea's Kim Yong Nam to attend NAM summit in Iran
- Greek bailout extension depends on debt report
- Children of older men have more gene abnormalities: study
- AIT to exhibit at Semicon Taiwan 2012
- UN says Iran arms to Syria violate UN sanctions
- Stocks lower ahead of Fed; home sales improve
- Man City says Aguero could be back within a month
- Merkel praises Moldova gov't for recent reforms
- Norway vows 'humane' conditions for mass killer
- Official: ECB should not have final say on banks
- Degenkolb sprints to 2nd Spanish Vuelta leg win
- Analysts:US recession likely without budget accord
- Mexico religious cult refuses to allow schools in
- Visa worry leaves Levante without Diop for Europa
- US middle class faces 'worst decade,' report says
- UN chief to attend controversial summit in Iran
- NC mountain home earns reputation as luxury spa
- Israeli minister wants Palestinian leader's ouster
- Greek bailout extension depends on debt report
- Man won't leave US Senate race over rape remarks
- US base at Guantanamo, Cuba under storm watch
- Analysts:Recession likely without US budget accord
- Oil prices rise on hefty decline in US stockpiles
- Official: Tourists and pilots die in Kenya crash
- Official: Tourists and pilots die in Kenya crash
- Official: Tourists and pilots die in Kenya crash
- Official: Tourists and pilots die in Kenya crash
- Official: Tourists and pilots die in Kenya crash
- Official: Tourists and pilots die in Kenya crash
- Obama Facebook threat gets US student probation
- Court orders release of man in Stang killing
- Men sentenced to 5 years each in US militia plot
- Samaras: Greece needs 'air to breathe'
- Dollar trades in tight ranges ahead of Fed minutes
- Storm prompts US to delay 9/11 hearings at Gitmo
- NHL collective bargaining talks canceled for day
- Nadal-del Potro, Williams-Azarenka at MSG in March
- US: Alarming increase seen in West Nile cases
- Egypt's Islamist president to visit US next month
- Mars rover Curiosity makes first test drive
- 3 Jordanian Paralympic squad members out on bail
- US judge: Muslim suspect can be forcibly shaved
- Bartolo Colon suspended 50 games for positive test
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Argentina loses flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez
- Watchdogs question plans for excess plutonium
- Official: Tourists and pilots die in Kenya crash
- Official: Tourists and pilots die in Kenya crash
- Official: Tourists and pilots die in Kenya crash
- Official: Tourists and pilots die in Kenya crash
- Official: Tourists and pilots die in Kenya crash
- Official: Tourists and pilots die in Kenya crash
- Judge: Fort Hood suspect's beard disrupts court
- Alicia Silverstone in Broadway's 'The Performers'
- Middle class share of America's income shrinking
- Pato to miss season opener with thigh injury
- 'Carrie's War' author Nina Bawden dies at 87
- Fast facials, the "spa-rty" and other spa trends
- Wednesday's Europa League Results
- Mix things up and cool down with a wine cocktail
- Macedonian minister 'regrets' tribute to rebels
- Syrian forces, rebels in major Damascus clashes
- Hollywood's 3 Bs for fall: Bond, Bella, Bilbo
- Highlights of Hollywood's fall, holiday lineup
- Big Time Rush supports first lady's fit campaign
- Michael Jackson nephew appointed co-guardian
- Lawyer seeks to ease conditions for '93 WTC bomber
- France loosens job restrictions on Roma
- Massa says Ferrari future depends on results
- Book on bin Laden raid coming out Sept. 11
- Tropical Storm Isaac getting better organized
- Tunisian journalists protest new press chief
- UN chief to attend controversial summit in Iran
- 30 children in Germany injured in bus crash
- Azarenka seeded No. 1, Radwanska No. 2 for Open
- Epic patent trial over iPhone goes to jurors
- Heineken inches toward Tiger takeover
- Iran clings to Asian oil market as sanctions bite
- Afghans: Foreign spies at root of insider attacks
- Paralympic flames lit on UK mountains
- Ajaccio to sign Mutu from Cesena on 2-year deal
- Greek bailout extension depends on debt report
- Greece: Chios fire abating, western island burning
- Author Rowling schedules NYC appearance Oct. 16
- Roddick upset by Darcis at Winston-Salem Open
- Mexico religious cult refuses to allow teachers in
- Israel protests South African labeling law
- Crockett joins All Blacks lineup to face Australia
- Peru poll shows nearly 4 in 5 locals oppose mine
- Lawyer seeks to ease conditions for '93 WTC bomber
- 1 arrested, 11 ejected from preseason match
- English Football Results
- Chelsea fights back to beat newcomer Reading 4-2
- Wednesday's Champions League Results
- US Congress warned of recession from budget logjam
- Jamaica lawmaker steps aside from shadow post
- Vivienne Jolie-Pitt makes her film debut with mom
- 1 arrested, 13 ejected from preseason match
- Fight over Mexican telecom frequencies turns ugly
- Study: Obesity surgery can help prevent diabetes
- New AIDS-like disease in Asians, not contagious
- Curiosity rover takes first short spin around Mars
- A rivalry taking root between Tiger, McIlroy
- Stocks climb from lows after Fed signals help
- Fed remarks send investors to metals
- HP has $8.9B loss on expected charge for EDS flop
- Facebook co-founder sells 450,000 shares
- Government joins false claims suit against Gallup
- Fed's discussion suggests possible new action soon
- Syrian civil war shakes Damascus-Beirut ties
- Officials: West Nile outbreak one of largest in US
- Treasurys jump after Fed minutes suggest action
- Wozniacki remains undefeated in New Haven
- Tropical Storm Isaac nears eastern Caribbean
- Dollar falls after Fed minutes
- Fed's discussion hints it may take new action soon
- PayPal to offer in-store payments thru Discover
- APNewsBreak: No residue test in patrol car death
- Malaga, BATE Borisov close in on Champions League
- Recent transactions by major Facebook investors
- Police: Man shot while cuffed called girl from car
- Japan builds early lead, beats Panama 4-1 at LLWS
- Ecuador: We'll respect Belarusian's human rights
- Coast Guard partially reopens Mississippi River
- Book on bin Laden raid coming out Sept. 11
- Jurors begin deliberations in Apple patent case
- Garcia vague about caddy situation
- What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas
- Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's old home for sale
- Prosecutors: Dad confessed to baby's bridge death
- Fight over Mexican telecom frequencies turns ugly
- HP has $8.9B loss on expected charge for EDS flop
- NASA, Alaska officials see new uses for airships
- US Coast Guard reopens Mississippi River
- Danielson wins USA Pro Challenge stage
- Ecuador: We'll respect Belarusian's human rights
- Pilots at American Airlines plan strike vote
- Tapia's wife: Boxer died from heart problems
- US testing surveillance balloons on Mexico border
- Peru's Fujimori hospitalized for tongue surgery
- Lincicome set to open title defense
- Thursday, August 30
- Bad China news reigns in US, but investment rises
- Bad China news reigns in US, but investment rises
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Storm over rape remarks belies Republican unity
- Quade Cooper back for Wallabies vs All Blacks
- American League Capsules
- Tropical Storm Isaac churns into eastern Caribbean
- Qantas Airways posts $257 million annual loss
- WTA New Haven Open Results
- Roberta Vinci advances in Texas Open
- Qantas cancels $8.5B worth of Boeing 787 orders
- Kvitova, Wozniacki advance to New Haven quarters
- ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results
- Taiwan shares open marginally lower
- Qantas Airways posts $257 million annual loss
- Lyttle, Hayes lead short-handed Dream past Sky
- Asia stocks rise after Fed hints of help for US
- Bodies of 2 pilots recovered in Philippine crash
- Pajoy, Tan lead DC United in 4-2 win over Fire
- China Times: Will Hau's goodwill bring partisan harmony?
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Isner advances, Roddick falls in Winston-Salem
- China investment fund sells stake to Qatar fund
- U.S. Open Qualifying Results
- Australia's Fairfax Media post $2.87 billion loss
- Mexico suspends egg import tariffs as prices rise
- Haiti's condemned palace reveals power's fragility
- High home prices in New Zealand causing anxiety
- India decides to bat first against New Zealand
- National League Capsules
- Shares of notebook computer makers fall on HP, Dell forecasts
- Taiwan braces for powerful Typhoon Tembin
- Investment rises despite bad China news in US
- Typhoon Tembin holding position off eastern Taiwan
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Thai army chief urged to stay out of 2010 probe
- Culture minister arrives in United States
- Deputy water resources chief impeached over ethics violations
- Asia stocks rise on hopes of US, China stimulus
- Tropical Storm Isaac takes aim at Hispaniola
- Oil prices up on hopes for US central bank action
- Officials: West Nile outbreak 1 of largest in US
- Taiwan shares close up 0.11%
- 7-inch Android tablets to take off amid iPad's lead: brokerage
- India vs. New Zealand 1st test
- India reaches 97-2 at lunch against New Zealand
- Ahold 2Q earnings rise
- Pakistan: 22 die from heavy rains, flooding
- White Sox win 2-1 as Yankees slip back into race
- Taiwan bourse edges higher in quiet trade
- China manufacturing activity at 9-month low
- PTS should be Taiwan's cultural voice to world: culture minister
- Diageo full-year profit up 2 pct
- 5 soldiers, 16 rebels killed in clashes in Turkey
- Pegatron posts worse-than-expected Q2 earnings
- Australia's Fairfax Media posts $2.87 billion loss
- Taipei mayor will not sign medical parole petition
- Samaras: Greece euro exit could spark more
- 4 foreign workers abducted off Nigeria coast freed
- Chicago Fed's Evans urges more support for economy
- Number of HIV test takers up after last Chinese Valentine's Day: CDC
- Senegal, AU seal deal on ex-Chad dictator trial
- Shooter of KMT honorary chairman's son lying: lawyer
- 'Culture is not a weapon,' Taiwan minister says in U.S.
- Wallabies again face Eden Park challenge vs NZ
- China manufacturing activity at 9-month low
- Jurors to resume deliberations in Apple case
- Nationalism unwelcome over Tiaoyutais dispute: Foreign Ministry
- Yilan County to close schools, offices at 6 p.m.
- Yuanta Futures ranks No.1 Europe contract trader in Taiwan
- Police: Man called girlfriend from US squad car
- German state cracks down on neo-Nazis
- Hon Hai chairman to visit Japan next week
- Moroccan police break up protest of royal tribute
- Philly Zoo animals get their own trails to explore
- South Korean court upholds abortion ban
- Lawyer: Bahrain overturns activist's Twitter case
- Thai general accused of meddling in unrest probe
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- SKorean court ends law requiring real names online
- Dortmund's hopes humble before 50th Bundesliga
- Pujara takes India to 182-3 against New Zealand
- Rat that doesn't gnaw discovered in Indonesia
- Al-Qaida claims deadly summer attacks in west Iraq
- Fleeing rebels clash with Filipino troops, 1 dead
- Petrochina 1H profit down 6 pct on refinery losses
- Jordan pulls 3 squad members out of Paralympics
- Bank of China profit growth down after rate reform
- UK newspapers steer clear of naked Harry photos
- Germany posts budget surplus for year's 1st half
- Typhoon Tembin's periphery reaches Taiwan
- Funeral of late cardinal set for Sept. 1
- Hot air balloon crashes in Slovenia killing 2
- China is tough against Tokyo but reins in activism
- Afghanistan to face Australia in ODI
- Judge OKs stem cell cure for 2-year-old girl
- Day of mourning in S. Africa after mine shooting
- Germany, North Korea win at U20 World Cup
- Petrochina 1H profit down 6 pct on refinery losses
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Ethiopia: Leader's swearing in delayed for funeral
- Dortmund's hopes humble before 50th Bundesliga
- Taiwan to extend agricultural assistance to southern Haiti
- Woods, McIlroy bring buzz back to Bethpage Black
- Egypt editor charged with insulting president
- Taiwan donates medical equipment to Burkina Faso
- Balkans region hit by worst drought in decades
- US, China stimulus hopes boost global markets
- German minister skeptical on more time for Greece
- Lawyer: Bahrain overturns activist's Twitter case
- Norwegian military plane makes emergency landing
- Australia buys US Growler air warfare technology
- Juventus prepares for Serie A opener against Parma
- Hot air balloon crashes in Slovenia killing 4
- UK newspapers steer clear of naked Harry photos
- Zimbabwe prime minister's party dismisses poll
- China investment in US rises despite tough talk
- Ethiopia: Leader's swearing in delayed for funeral
- TransAsia Airways urges gov't to help launch cheap airline
- Protesters in Tajik town demand military pullout
- PSG can't afford to slip up against rival Bordeaux
- India vs. New Zealand Scores
- Burton's 'Frankenweenie' to open London Film fest
- 2 German Opel plants put workers on reduced hours
- Syrian rebels advance in town along Iraqi border
- US first lady to see Sikh shooting victim families
- UK retailers are among the losers during Olympics
- Belgian paper: flaw in nuke plants found years ago
- In Venezuela race, Chavez has apparent money edge
- Pujara century takes India to 307-5 vs. NZ
- Day of mourning in S. Africa after mine shooting
- Law enforcement officers questioned in gambling den raid
- 'Culture is not a weapon,' Taiwan minister says in U.S. (update)
- Cyprus' 2012 deficit bigger than expected
- Syria blames rebels for journalist's death
- Pegatron predicts record Q4 revenue on Windows 8 launch
- Quanta chair concerned about new national education system
- France to push for universal ban on death penalty
- Typhoon Tembin forces closures of schools, offices
- Turkish Cypriot tycoon sentenced to 10 years
- Lawyer: Breivik won't appeal if declared sane
- Vietnam bank director resigns amid probe
- Applications for US unemployment aid up slightly
- German state cracks down on neo-Nazis
- Hip-hop shifts anti-gay tone as rights issues rise
- UMC loses ranking as No. 2 contract chip maker in Q2
- Egypt editor charged with insulting president
- Financial health improves for 4th consecutive year: premier
- Vietnam bank director resigns amid probe
- Tropical Storm Isaac lashes northern Caribbean
- Rat that doesn't gnaw discovered in Indonesia
- Germany, North Korea win at U20 World Cup
- US market futures slip as jobless claims rise
- SKorean court ends law requiring real names online
- Taitung vendor to get award in Philippines
- NY police disciplined for racist Facebook posts
- FIFA judge confirms Bin Hammam's 90-day suspension
- Photos of naked prince raise security questions
- Hippo stuck in SAfrica: swimming pool
- Hippo stuck in SAfrica swimming pool
- Turkey probes possible Iran link in bombing
- Casey Stoner to miss Czech GP
- Stocks open lower after jobless claims rise
- Pakistan summons US diplomat to protest drones
- Greek man jailed on terrorism, robbery charges
- Former vice president to visit Japan
- Harvard project to hold Asia conference in Taipei
- Moldova: Suspect held in Merkel motorcade attack
- General: Ramadan factor in Afghan insider attacks
- Organizers meet to create $100b climate fund
- Review: Mario's latest gold rush doesn't pan out
- Prince Harry challenges USA's Lochte in swim race
- US new-home sales rise to match 2-year high
- Dutch government shows off new border cameras
- John Lennon's killer denied parole for 7th time
- Sri Lanka puts Dhananjaya in Twenty20 WCup squad
- Typhoon Tembin forces closures of schools, offices (update)
- Uganda faces pressure to pull troops from Somalia
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Jordan's son fined $250 for disturbing peace
- Jordan's son fined $250 for disturbing peace
- Jordan's son fined $250 for disturbing peace
- Jordan's son fined $250 for disturbing peace
- Jordan's son fined $250 for disturbing peace
- Jordan's son fined $250 for disturbing peace
- Jordan's son fined $250 for disturbing peace
- Official: nuke plant flaws different from 1979
- Official: nuke plant flaws different from 1979
- Official: nuke plant flaws different from 1979
- Official: nuke plant flaws different from 1979
- Official: nuke plant flaws different from 1979
- Official: nuke plant flaws different from 1979
- Official: nuke plant flaws different from 1979
- Official: nuke plant flaws different from 1979
- Official: nuke plant flaws different from 1979
- Official: nuke plant flaws different from 1979
- Official: nuke plant flaws different from 1979
- Official: nuke plant flaws different from 1979
- AP NewsBreak: Nuke agency forms special Iran team
- AP NewsBreak: Nuke agency forms special Iran team
- AP NewsBreak: Nuke agency forms special Iran team
- AP NewsBreak: Nuke agency forms special Iran team
- AP NewsBreak: Nuke agency forms special Iran team
- AP NewsBreak: Nuke agency forms special Iran team
- US new-home sales rise to match 2-year high
- US new-home sales rise to match 2-year high
- US new-home sales rise to match 2-year high
- US new-home sales rise to match 2-year high
- US new-home sales rise to match 2-year high
- US new-home sales rise to match 2-year high
- Taiwan, Philippines bust large telecom fraud ring
- AP NewsBreak: Nuke agency forms special Iran team
- AP NewsBreak: Nuke agency forms special Iran team
- AP NewsBreak: Nuke agency forms special Iran team
- AP NewsBreak: Nuke agency forms special Iran team
- AP NewsBreak: Nuke agency forms special Iran team
- AP NewsBreak: Nuke agency forms special Iran team
- Casey Stoner to miss Czech MotoGP
- Casey Stoner to miss Czech MotoGP
- Casey Stoner to miss Czech MotoGP
- Talk of the Day -- Who would win in China-Japan naval war?
- Casey Stoner to miss Czech MotoGP
- Casey Stoner to miss Czech MotoGP
- Casey Stoner to miss Czech MotoGP
- Casey Stoner to miss Czech MotoGP
- National treasures to debut in Japan in 2014
- Taipei ranks 36th on global financial center competitiveness index
- HTC chair only Taiwanese on Forbes' most powerful women list
-
- Colsaerts hits 3-under 69 to press Ryder Cup case
- Colsaerts hits 3-under 69 to press Ryder Cup case
- Colsaerts hits 3-under 69 to press Ryder Cup case
- Colsaerts hits 3-under 69 to press Ryder Cup case
- Colsaerts hits 3-under 69 to press Ryder Cup case
- Colsaerts hits 3-under 69 to press Ryder Cup case
- Colsaerts hits 3-under 69 to press Ryder Cup case
- Turkey probes possible Iran link in bombing
- Turkey probes possible Iran link in bombing
- Turkey probes possible Iran link in bombing
- Turkey probes possible Iran link in bombing
- Turkey probes possible Iran link in bombing
- Turkey probes possible Iran link in bombing
- Egyptian editor charged with insulting president
- Egyptian editor charged with insulting president
- Egyptian editor charged with insulting president
- Egyptian editor charged with insulting president
- Egyptian editor charged with insulting president
- Egyptian editor charged with insulting president
- Oil prices up on hopes for US central bank action
- Oil prices up on hopes for US central bank action
- Oil prices up on hopes for US central bank action
- Oil prices up on hopes for US central bank action
- Oil prices up on hopes for US central bank action
- Oil prices up on hopes for US central bank action
- Oil prices up on hopes for US central bank action
- Oil prices up on hopes for US central bank action
- Oil prices up on hopes for US central bank action
- Oil prices up on hopes for US central bank action
- Oil prices up on hopes for US central bank action
- Oil prices up on hopes for US central bank action
- Oil prices up on hopes for US central bank action
- It's judgment time for Norway mass killer
- It's judgment time for Norway mass killer
- It's judgment time for Norway mass killer
- It's judgment time for Norway mass killer
- It's judgment time for Norway mass killer
- It's judgment time for Norway mass killer
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Spain to tighten control on shaky banks
- Tropical Storm Joyce forms, stays in open Atlantic
- Tropical Storm Joyce forms, stays in open Atlantic
- Tropical Storm Joyce forms, stays in open Atlantic
- Tropical Storm Joyce forms, stays in open Atlantic
- Tropical Storm Joyce forms, stays in open Atlantic
- Tropical Storm Joyce forms, stays in open Atlantic
- Tropical Storm Joyce forms, stays in open Atlantic
- Tropical Storm Joyce forms, stays in open Atlantic
- Tropical Storm Joyce forms, stays in open Atlantic
- Tropical Storm Joyce forms, stays in open Atlantic
- Tropical Storm Joyce forms, stays in open Atlantic
- Tropical Storm Joyce forms, stays in open Atlantic
- Body found in jet's landing gear at Heathrow
- Body found in jet's landing gear at Heathrow
- Body found in jet's landing gear at Heathrow
- Body found in jet's landing gear at Heathrow
- Body found in jet's landing gear at Heathrow
- Body found in jet's landing gear at Heathrow
- Sri Lanka puts Dhananjaya in Twenty20 WCup squad
- Sri Lanka puts Dhananjaya in Twenty20 WCup squad
- Sri Lanka puts Dhananjaya in Twenty20 WCup squad
- Sri Lanka puts Dhananjaya in Twenty20 WCup squad
- Sri Lanka puts Dhananjaya in Twenty20 WCup squad
- Sri Lanka puts Dhananjaya in Twenty20 WCup squad
- Sri Lanka puts Dhananjaya in Twenty20 WCup squad
- Sri Lanka puts Dhananjaya in Twenty20 WCup squad
- 26 teens escape from Georgetown juvenile facility
- 26 teens escape from Georgetown juvenile facility
- 26 teens escape from Georgetown juvenile facility
- Fighting across Syria as last UN monitors leave
- Painting of Christ disfigured in Spanish town
- Full TV coverage for Paralympics, just not in US
- Springboks expecting physical game against Pumas
- AP NewsBreak: Nuke agency forms special Iran team
- Taiwan braces for strong typhoon, torrential rain
- Stakes are high for wounded Bayern Munich
- The attraction and risks of hot air balloons
- Signs of fading economic growth drag markets lower
- Egypt's president Morsi cancels detention of journalist
- Taiwan’s Cabinet proposes to widen 2013 deficit to NT$214.4 billion
- Merkel, Hollande urge Greece to stick to reforms
- Typhoon Tembin hits southern Taiwan with winds, rain
- France signals to enforce Syria no-fly zone as fighting grows
- US cyclist Lance Armstrong to be stripped of 7 Tour titles
- The Sun makes the first British paper to put naked Harry photos
- Norwegians Court to decide mass killer Breivik's sanity
- Apple, Samsung infringed each other: South Korean court
- A new look of Microsoft’s logo since 1987
- EU ministers warn on north-south split over debt crisis
- Israel president urges Germany to protect Jewish ritual on circumcision debate
- Global tablet sales to top 100 million in 2012: survey
- Norwegian court rules Breivik sane, sentenced to 21 years
- Newly-built bridge collapses in China, 3 killed
- The attraction and risks of hot air balloons
- US school event deemed offensive to Hispanics
- Juve coach criticizes Italian federation for ban
- Star chefs turn to Mexico haute cuisine
- Federer, Murray could have rematch in Open semis
- Convictions upheld for 3 in US terrorism case
- Stocks down; Fed moves seem less like a sure thing
- Russia: We have Syrian guarantees on chemical arms
- Report: German court fines man $75,000 for insult
- Rodriguez extends Vuelta lead with 6th leg win
- Euro jumps to 7-week high against dollar
- Afghanistan set to face Australia in ODI in Dubai
- Q&A: It's judgment time for Norway mass killer
- Sierra Leone cholera death toll rises to 217
- Lochte: Racing Prince Harry 'the coolest thing'
- Capsule reviews of new movie releases
- Thousands of Afghan refugees in limbo in Pakistan
- Man arrested in UK over alleged computer hacking
- Brazil minister not concerned with hotel shortages
- Mexican judge cuts ammo charge against US trucker
- Lance Armstrong faces big decision in doping case
- Kenya to disarm tribes to prevent deadly clashes
- Merkel: Important Greece sticks to commitments
- Ethiopia: Longtime leader to be buried next month
- Beyond oil battle, sanctions hit Iran's merchants
- Bittman: Dark and leafy suddenly hip and trendy
- Romney adviser leads lawsuit vs. immigration plan
- Facebook updates iPhone app to speed it up
- Viral clip gives Korea's PSY a pop culture moment
- Arab Americans organize ahead of 2012 US elections
- Rodney King death ruled accidental drowning
- Oil prices fall near $96, reversing morning gains
- Hippo stuck in SAfrica swimming pool
- Microsoft revamps logo for 1st time in 25 years
- Egypt president issues law to free news editor
- South Africa mourning upended by fiery politician
- Israel president asks Germany to back circumcision
- Brazil minister not concerned with hotel shortages
- 'Hairspray' producers Zadan, Meron to run Oscars
- Fulham complains about Liverpool's Dempsey pursuit
- U.S. Open Draw
- France wants to study partial Syria no-fly zone
- Harrington races out to 64 at Bethpage
- New NASA video captures drama of Mars landing
- Wigan accepts Chelsea bid for Victor Moses
- Merkel, Hollande press Greece to pursue reforms
- The Wanted talk about chances for MTV VMA success
- Runaway cow injures man, creates chaos in US
- J. Crew CEO Drexler emphasizes hospitality
- Isaac lashes Caribbean, new storm also forms
- YPF CEO appeals for investors, prepares strategy
- Facebook updates iPhone app to speed it up
- Paraguay vote denies Venezuelan entry to Mercosur
- GM investing $220M in 2 plants to build new Cruze
- AP IMPACT: With war, Syrians in constant flight
- Murdoch daughter reflects on hacking aftermath
- Wozniacki hurts knee, but wins again in New Haven
- US, Turkey boost post-Assad planning for Syria
- B.B. King gives intimate in Miss. performance
- Navy man who wrote bin Laden raid book identified
- Romney adviser leading immigration lawsuit
- Casey Stoner out of Czech GP
- Feds charge 27 in Calif-Mexico meth ring
- Gold hits 4-month high on hopes for economic help
- B.B. King: Intimate show in Mississippi homecoming
- Yohan Blake runs 9.69 in 100 meters at Lausanne
- News Corp chief digital officer Miller exiting
- Microsoft revamps logo for 1st time in 25 years
- FTC closes Facebook-Instagram investigation
- Anglo American, Codelco make peace over copper
- New York Fed sells last securities from AIG rescue
- US college offers illegal immigrant scholarship
- Usain Bolt clocks 19.58 in 200 meters at Lausanne
- Salma Hayek: 'I am proud to be Mexican.'
- Feared Mexican Zetas Leader Z-40 now top target
- Salma Hayek: 'I am proud to be Mexican'
- Olympic players back for Brazil's 2 friendlies
- US, Mexico target methamphetamine production
- Tourist in fatal US water crash pleads no contest
- Gold hits 4-month high on hopes for economic help
- Murdoch daughter reflects on hacking aftermath
- Colsaerts 2 off the pace to press Ryder Cup case
- US presses Egypt on Sinai security
- Ex-US ambassador Crocker arrested in hit-and-run
- 2nd man charged in 'Cathouse' slaying in Oklahoma
- Olazabal: Harrington must win in US to have a shot
- Federer, Murray facing rematch in US Open semis
- Egypt president issues law to free news editor
- Moldova: Suspect held in Merkel motorcade attack
- Iran exile website: Mousavi hospitalized for tests
- Webcams in newborn ICUs a growing business in US
- Valencia agrees deal to sign Cissokho from Lyon
- No contest plea for tourist in Hawaii water crash
- Olympic players back for Brazil's 2 friendlies
- Brazil's biggest city suffering with no rain
- Prosecution: Holmes made threats before rampage
- Usain Bolt clocks 19.58 in 200 meters at Lausanne
- Thursday's Europa League Results
- US man found guilty of Somali immigrant's murder
- Athletissima Diamond League Results
- First lady meets Sikh shooting victims' families
- US: Missile defense for NKorea threat, not China
- US charges 27 in California-Mexico meth ring
- Homeless man charged in LL Cool J home break-in
- US toymaker may settle lawsuit against Lady Gaga
- Isaac lashes Caribbean as it heads toward Florida
- Kodak to sell imaging units, focus on printing
- Paris backs Syria no-fly zone as fighting grows
- Executor is cool under Jackson family pressure
- Oil prices fall near $96, reversing gains
- Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake star at Lausanne meet
- Arab-Americans organize ahead of 2012 elections
- Jamaican immigrant convicted in sham marriage
- Couples again headliner for Boeing Classic
- Winston-Salem Open Results
- RIM begins showing new BlackBerry's to carriers
- Spanish Football Results
- Libya: 12 killed, dozens injured in clashes
- US SEAL who wrote bin Laden raid book identified
- Barcelona beats Madrid 3-2 in Spanish Super Cup
- Paraguay votes to deny Venezuela entry to Mercosur
- A look at RIM's much-delayed BlackBerry 10
- A look at BlackBerry maker Research in Motion
- Valerie Adams seeks her Olympic gold medal at IOC
- Kaka left out of Madrid squad for Super Cup
- Berdych, Querrey advance in Winston-Salem
- New Haven Open Results
- Child reunited with father in Mexico
- Police investigating reported threat against Akin
- Bristol-Myers ends hepatitis C drug development
- Valerie Adams seeks her Olympic gold medal at IOC
- US child reunited with father in Mexico
- Friday, August 31
- Romney tries to shift debate from abortion to jobs
- Isaac heads for Hispaniola, could threaten Florida
- WTA Texas Open Results
- ABC Family orders Jennifer Lopez-produced TV pilot
- Roberta Vinci advances to Texas Open final
- No contest plea in deadly Hawaii water crash
- Isner, Tsonga advance in Winston-Salem
- Train collision injures 2 dozen in northeast China
- School: Background check was run before shootings
- Lance Armstrong won't fight doping charges
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- New Zealand's 'Accidental Millionaire' jailed
- Lance Armstrong statement
- Panama, California advance at Little League WS
- Yani Tseng leads Canadian Women's Open
- China urged to stop sending Myanmar refugees back
- Vietnam arrests bank director as probe widens
- Typhoon batters southern Taiwan with wind, rain
- Court bans some Apple, Samsung products in SKorea
- Court tosses US doctor's manslaughter conviction
- Tembin makes landfall, moves into Taiwan Strait
- Socialite sex crime suspect detained
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Shares of Pegatron plunge on Q2 results, Q3 shipment forecast
- WADA: Armstrong stance raises questions on charges
- Landis to settle in donor fraud case
- AL Capsules
- Registration opens for Asia's first mobile app contest
- Vietnam arrests ex-bank director as probe widens
- Oil prices fall below $96, reversing gains
- Korean student suffocated in sand pit collapse
- China train crash hurts 24; bridge failure kills 3
- 2 Thai prisoners pardoned for insulting monarchy
- Isaac aims for Hispaniola, projections downgraded
- Taiwan shares close down 0.36%
- Report: Iran opposition leader has cardiac tests
- Report: Iran opposition leader has cardiac tests
- Report: Iran opposition leader has cardiac tests
- Report: Iran opposition leader has cardiac tests
- Report: Iran opposition leader has cardiac tests
- Report: Iran opposition leader has cardiac tests
- Even more brutal leader takes over Mexico's Zetas
- Police: Insurgents kidnap, kill 3 Afghan soldiers
- Pujara, Dhoni take India to 371-5 at lunch
- United Daily News: Are Tiaoyutais blessing or curse for Japan?
- India vs. New Zealand 1st Test Scoreboard
- Insurer Ping An says profit up on banking business
- Giants open West gap by beating Braves
- Greenpeace activists storm Russian oil rig
- Lance Armstrong Biography
- Israel making inroads in halting African migration
- Sparks win 101-77 to end Silver Stars streak at 12
- Local bourse falls amid earnings concerns; HTC rebounds
- Typhoon Tembin batters southern Taiwan
- Norway killer to face sentence for massacre
- SKorean court rules Samsung didn't copy iPhone
- ABN Amro profits slide in 2Q
- McRaven tells troops to pipe down
- Gay NYC judge challenges father's will
- UN agency tries again to access suspect Iran site
- Protest disperses in Tajik town as army withdraws
- Breivik deemed sane and sentenced to prison
- Japan PM vows to step up claim on island row
- Pope mourns death of Cardinal Paul Shan
- US dad hopes reporter sun in Syria is safe
- Kasparov to face court for unauthorized rally
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- UK government: Economy shrank 0.5 percent in Q2
- Cyprus Central Bank orders bank bailout probe
- Armstrong facing loss of 7 Tour de France titles
- Armstrong's coach hits out at 'unjust' legal case
- India vs. New Zealand Scores
- India vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Spain's national TV resumes bullfight broadcasts
- Hippo dies in SAfrica rescue op
- Higher average price of Taiwan bike exports boosts sales value
- Q&A about Norway massacre case
- UN says poor health plagues South Sudan refugees
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Greek hopes of reform leeway face test in Berlin
- PR consultant: More Harry photos may emerge soon
- Norway's Breivik deemed sane, sentenced to prison
- Syria spillover clashes escalate in Lebanon
- Senior police officer detained in gambling den scandal
- India out for 438 in 1st innings of 1st test vs NZ
- Greenpeace activists storm Russian oil rig
- Poland's jobless rate declines to 12.3 percent
- Britain delivers letter to Ecuador's Embassy
- 24 people injured in Chiayi tour bus accident
- Nicaraguan president receives Taiwan's legislative speaker
- Chelsea signs Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta
- Expert criticizes India's Internet blockades
- Hippo dies in SAfrica rescue op
- Same story for Armstrong across Europe
- Neopolitan crime boss shot down leaving beach
- Protectionism bars Taiwan from economic liberalization: president
- Typhoon soaks Taiwan, spares most populated areas
- Internet expert criticizes Indian cyber blockades
- Mortar fire targeting Shiites kills 3 in Iraq
- Pakistan: US drones hit militant hideouts, kill 18
- PR consultant: More Harry photos may emerge soon
- Britain's economic drop revised up slightly
- Culture chief urges New York museums to help train Taiwanese artists
- UCI asks USADA to explain case against Armstrong
- Growth concerns haunt global markets
- HTC denies report it is cutting ties with Beats
- UCI statement on Lance Armstrong
- Clarke calls on Australia to improve consistency
- Taiwan's expertise is worth learning: Guatemalan official
- Slovenia: 4 foreigners injured in balloon crash
- Report: 2 TV reporters missing in Syria are alive
- Greek PM in Germany: need 'time to breathe'
- Syria spillover clashes escalate in Lebanon
- If Armstrong loses Tour titles, who gets them?
- Aussie court tosses US doc's manslaughter verdict
- IDC cuts 2012 PC shipment growth to 0.9 percent
- Romney: Big business is fine, helped by tax havens
- Egypt editor freed after president issues new law
- Trading in free-trade harbors grows 50% in 2011
- Malaga bids to keep form despite off-field chaos
- Aquino names Philippines' 1st female chief justice
- Catholics having a moment in US presidential race
- DPP's Tsai protests referral of complaint against vice president
- AP Exclusive: Romney uses secretive data mining
- Orders fall for most US durable goods in July
- 3C products dominate Taiwan Excellence gold awards
- Indian spinners seize initiative vs. NZ
- Bin Laden raid book brings US warning to troops
- Camorra crime boss shot dead leaving beach
- UN says poor health plagues South Sudan refugees
- 3 or 4 people shot outside Empire State Building
- Drop in key US durable goods orders shows weakness
- World class Mexican dancer seeks to change ballet
- US troops warned not to disclose key information
- Egypt: Editor freed after president issues new law
- Stocks dip after disappointing manufacturing data
- Norway's Breivik deemed sane, sentenced to prison
- Perng ranked top-tier central banker for eighth straight year
- Man United chief David Gill eyes leading UEFA job
- Dani Pedrosa sets pace at Czech MotoGP
- Several shot outside Empire State Building in NY
- New bank notes symptom of old woes in Nigeria
- Czech GP Results
- 24 people injured in Chiayi tour bus accident (update)
- Emergency command center set up in wake of Tembin
- Greek police arrest 7 Rapid Vienna fans
- PR consultant: More Harry material may emerge soon
- Foster takes early 1-stroke lead at Johnnie Walker
- Armstrong facing loss of 7 Tour de France titles
- Armstrong facing loss of 7 Tour de France titles
- Armstrong facing loss of 7 Tour de France titles
- Armstrong facing loss of 7 Tour de France titles
- Armstrong facing loss of 7 Tour de France titles
- Armstrong facing loss of 7 Tour de France titles
- Armstrong facing loss of 7 Tour de France titles
- Several shot outside Empire State Building in NY
- Several shot outside Empire State Building in NY
- Several shot outside Empire State Building in NY
- Several shot outside Empire State Building in NY
- Several shot outside Empire State Building in NY
- Several shot outside Empire State Building in NY
- Philippines asks Taiwan to revoke fraudsters' passports
- Moldova investigates attacker on Merkel's convoy
- Moldova investigates attacker on Merkel's convoy
- Moldova investigates attacker on Merkel's convoy
- Moldova investigates attacker on Merkel's convoy
- Moldova investigates attacker on Merkel's convoy
- Moldova investigates attacker on Merkel's convoy
- Moldova investigates attacker on Merkel's convoy
- Moldova investigates attacker on Merkel's convoy
- Moldova investigates attacker on Merkel's convoy
- Moldova investigates attacker on Merkel's convoy
- Moldova investigates attacker on Merkel's convoy
- Moldova investigates attacker on Merkel's convoy
- Hippo dies in SAfrica rescue op
- Hippo dies in SAfrica rescue op
- Hippo dies in SAfrica rescue op
- Hippo dies in SAfrica rescue op
- Hippo dies in SAfrica rescue op
- Hippo dies in SAfrica rescue op
- SKorean court rules Samsung didn't copy iPhone
- SKorean court rules Samsung didn't copy iPhone
- SKorean court rules Samsung didn't copy iPhone
- SKorean court rules Samsung didn't copy iPhone
- SKorean court rules Samsung didn't copy iPhone
- SKorean court rules Samsung didn't copy iPhone
- SKorean court rules Samsung didn't copy iPhone
- SKorean court rules Samsung didn't copy iPhone
- SKorean court rules Samsung didn't copy iPhone
- SKorean court rules Samsung didn't copy iPhone
- SKorean court rules Samsung didn't copy iPhone
- SKorean court rules Samsung didn't copy iPhone
- SKorean court rules Samsung didn't copy iPhone
- Greenpeace activists storm Russian oil rig
- Greenpeace activists storm Russian oil rig
- Greenpeace activists storm Russian oil rig
- Greenpeace activists storm Russian oil rig
- Greenpeace activists storm Russian oil rig
- Greenpeace activists storm Russian oil rig
- Greenpeace activists storm Russian oil rig
- Greenpeace activists storm Russian oil rig
- Greenpeace activists storm Russian oil rig
- Greenpeace activists storm Russian oil rig
- Greenpeace activists storm Russian oil rig
- Greenpeace activists storm Russian oil rig
- Talk of the Day -- Bureaucratic mentality hampers progress
- New European banking oversight plan due in Sept
- New European banking oversight plan due in Sept
- New European banking oversight plan due in Sept
- New European banking oversight plan due in Sept
- New European banking oversight plan due in Sept
- New European banking oversight plan due in Sept
- New European banking oversight plan due in Sept
- New European banking oversight plan due in Sept
- New European banking oversight plan due in Sept
- New European banking oversight plan due in Sept
- New European banking oversight plan due in Sept
- New European banking oversight plan due in Sept
- Chiang's medal fails to sell at Hong Kong auction
- Taiwanese advised to enter emerging Myanmar market with caution
- Vice president returns from overseas trip
- LED alliance to tap into Fujian Province
- Man charged after abusive tweet to Israel defender
- Man charged after abusive tweet to Israel defender
- Man charged after abusive tweet to Israel defender
- Man charged after abusive tweet to Israel defender
- Man charged after abusive tweet to Israel defender
- Man charged after abusive tweet to Israel defender
- Man charged after abusive tweet to Israel defender
- Taiwan soaked, but bigger typhoon aims at Okinawa
- Taiwan soaked, but bigger typhoon aims at Okinawa
- Taiwan soaked, but bigger typhoon aims at Okinawa
- Taiwan soaked, but bigger typhoon aims at Okinawa
- Taiwan soaked, but bigger typhoon aims at Okinawa
- Taiwan soaked, but bigger typhoon aims at Okinawa
- Taiwan soaked, but bigger typhoon aims at Okinawa
- Lien-Hu meeting being planned during APEC summit
- Japan condemns China, SKorea for island landings
- Japan condemns China, SKorea for island landings
- Japan condemns China, SKorea for island landings
- Japan condemns China, SKorea for island landings
- Japan condemns China, SKorea for island landings
- Japan condemns China, SKorea for island landings
- Japan condemns China, SKorea for island landings
- Police may have hit some New York shooting victims
- Police may have hit some New York shooting victims
- Police may have hit some New York shooting victims
- Police may have hit some New York shooting victims
- Police may have hit some New York shooting victims
- Police may have hit some New York shooting victims
- Pole convicted of 6 murders on Channel Island
- Pole convicted of 6 murders on Channel Island
- Pole convicted of 6 murders on Channel Island
- Pole convicted of 6 murders on Channel Island
- Pole convicted of 6 murders on Channel Island
- Pole convicted of 6 murders on Channel Island
- Oil prices up slightly in quiet trading
- Oil prices up slightly in quiet trading
- Oil prices up slightly in quiet trading
- Oil prices up slightly in quiet trading
- Oil prices up slightly in quiet trading
- Oil prices up slightly in quiet trading
- Oil prices up slightly in quiet trading
- Police: Reggae singer McAnuff killed in Jamaica
- Gunman kills 1, wounds 9 by Empire State Building
- England-South Africa 1st ODI washed out by rain
- Wildlife group: politicians threaten animal haven
- USADA strips 7 Tour titles from Lance Armstrong
- Tour de France not commenting on Armstrong case
- Court: gov't can fund embryonic stem cell research
- Breivik won't appeal prison sentence
- Isaac aims for vulnerable Haiti
- Vatican: pope Beirut trip still on despite clashes
- Empire State Building shooting kills 2, wounds 9
- Degenkolb caps Vuelta week with third win
- Court upholds block on graphic cigarette warnings
- Markets recover early losses on stimulus hopes
- Syrian regime airstrikes kill 23 in eastern city
- New Syria envoy Brahimi meets with Ban at UN
- Breivik won't appeal Norway massacre sentence
- US general: We hacked the enemy in Afghanistan
- US military chief tells troops to pipe down
- Stocks fall early, then climb
- European authorities ask Spain to delay "bad bank"
- Mexico scrambles to beat egg shortage
- Swansea signs South Korea midfielder Ki
- Tax officials looking into Argentine transfers
- Thousands rally against Egypt's Islamist president
- Greek island fire ravages unique export industry
- Analysts cut 2012 PC, chip shipment forecasts
- USADA statement on Lance Armstrong
- Correction: Tennis Referee Arrest story
- Romney: No one's asked to see my birth certificate
- Lance Armstrong banned for life, career vacated
- Most laid-off US workers take pay cuts in new jobs
- Pakistan: US drones hit militant hideouts, kill 18
- Greek island fire ravages unique export industry
- 2 US gov't employees said hurt in Mexico shooting
- UN agency, Iran at odds over access to weapon site
- US court: Life in prison OK for bin Laden aide
- Greeks brace for more pain
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- New Syria envoy Brahimi meets with Ban at UN
- Court: Gov't can fund embryonic stem cell research
- Photographed doc lays out Assange police tactics
- 2 US gov't employees said hurt in Mexico shooting
- Armstrong gets support from fellow riders
- Russian court acquits Kasparov regarding rally
- Coroner: Scott's notes didn't say reason for death
- Akram appointed as Pakistan bowling coach
- US court: Life in prison OK for bin Laden aide
- Euro weakens against dollar on ECB plans
- Silva ready 'to fight' for Paris Saint-Germain
- AP NewsBreak: Dips say Iran shrouds suspect site
- Loeb takes big lead on 1st day of Rally Germany
- Kenya Red Cross: 200 people dead in pre-poll chaos
- Jailing of Breivik is praised by Norwegians
- Oil price rises after Fed chair hints at stimulus
- Egyptians rally against new Islamist president
- Singh among early leaders at Bethpage
- In Greece, 3,000 immigrants protest racism
- Wildlife group: politicians threaten animal haven
- Rally Germany Results
- Cruise ship rescues 58 Haitians in Caribbean
- Lance Armstrong's Tour de France History
- Rufus Wainwright weds fiance Jorn Weisbrodt
- Bernanke says there's room for Fed to act further
- Landis agrees to repay defense fund donors
- With a sneer, Egypt TV host challenges Islamists
- Armstrong's fall from grace may help the sport
- Blue Jays trade RHP Chavez to Oakland for cash
- New Syria envoy Brahimi hints at difficult mission
- Treasurys almost unchanged in quiet day
- Wozniacki retires with knee injury at New Haven
- Prosecutors: Colorado suspect made threat in March
- Romney: No one's asked to see my birth certificate
- Breivik, survivors welcome Norway prison term
- Williams not sure if she'll dance at US Open
- Krajicek part of new ATP competition committee
- Lance Armstrong Notable Victories
- Lawyer in Bieber case fights anti-paparazzi law
- Nicaragua seizes $7 million from fake journalists
- Diplomats: Iran shrouds suspected nuclear site
- Caged tigers stuck on Paraguay border for 2 months
- Armstrong's fall from grace may help cycling
- Solly the hippo dies in South Africa rescue effort
- Foster, Finch share lead at Johnnie Walker
- Brazil bullet train scheduled for 2018
- Prosecutors: Colorado suspect made threat in March
- Lawyer in Bieber case fights anti-paparazzi law
- Brazil goalkeeper at 1970 World Cup dies at age 74
- A word from Bernanke turns stocks around
- Tax officials looking into 30 Argentine transfers
- Syrian regime airstrikes kill 21 in eastern city
- Syrian rebels try win the hearts of countrymen
- YPF, Chevron discuss shared Argentina strategies
- Oil price falls after report of more supplies
- Lance Armstrong moves on, plans full weekend
- German Football Results
- German Football Summaries
- Dortmund beats Bremen 2-1 in Bundesliga opener
- Woman in wedding dress plunges into waterfall
- US doctor helps perpetuate rape pregnancy ideas
- Mother incompetent for trial in children's deaths
- Correction: US-Afghanistan story
- 'Drugstore cowboy' author dies in US prison
- Commodities mixed; gold flat and metals down
- R&B singer Usher wins custody fight for sons
- Gulf of Mexico oil companies start evacuations
- OAS urges Britain, Ecuador to resolve Assange row
- Olazabal dismisses Harrington rift
- Mexican Navy: Police fired on US gov't vehicle
- NATO airstrike kills 12 militants in Afghanistan
- Paralympic cauldron lit in central London
- Randy Travis cited for assault in Texas
- Johnson signs with Sunderland from Man City
- US doping agency erases Lance Armstrong's titles
- 2 killed, 9 wounded outside Empire State Building
- MLS club Sporting KC to keep Livestrong on stadium
- Isaac nears Haiti with homeless quake population
- US mimics take 2 top spots in air guitar contest
- Dortmund beats Bremen 2-1 in Bundesliga opener
- Caged big cats stuck on Paraguay border 2 months
- Williams sisters get wild card for US Open doubles
- Verdict reached in epic Apple vs. Samsung case
- Mexico scrambles to cope with egg shortage
- R&B singer Usher wins custody fight for sons
- Retired Colombian general guilty of murder
- NYPD: No evidence yet gunman fired at officers
- Column: Armstrong's fall is mind-boggling
- 'Essential' film copyright protection turns 100
- China offers Grenada $8.5 million loan
- Ailing Woods gets in the mix at Bethpage
- Jerry Nelson, Count of 'Sesame Street,' dies at 78
- Mears gets pole after washout at Bristol
- WTA New Haven Open at Yale Results
- World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results
- Verdict reached for Apple in Samsung case
- Isner beats Tsonga in Winston-Salem semifinal
- Mountain lion caught near Nevada casino
- Mexican Navy: Police fired on US gov't vehicle
- NASCAR Bristol Lineup
- NL Capsules
- Farrar wins USA Pro Challenge stage
- Today In History
- Romney touches 'birther' issue he avoided before
- 100 couples say 'I do' at a Mexican prison
- Watney, Garcia share lead at The Barclays
- Woman drowns while getting wedding pictures taken
- Hong Kong jewelry company fined $800,000 for fraud
- Worldwide market share for smartphones
- Top 5 makers of tablets, led by Apple and iPad
- Worldwide market share for tablet systems
- Samsung ordered to pay Apple $1.05B in patent case
- Romney open to sending troops to Syria
- Isner to face Berdych in Winston-Salem Open final
- R&B singer Usher wins primary custody of sons
- 15-year-old Lydia Ko shares lead in Canada
- US priest on leave, accused of child sexual abuse
- Kvitova and Kirilenko through to New Haven final
- Mark Calcavecchia leads Boeing Classic
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Dream beats Mystics despite McCoughtry absence
- Powerful typhoon lumbers toward Japan's Okinawa
- AL Capsules
- FEATURE: 'Temporary grandkids' spread magic at railway platforms
- Shooting near landmark skyscraper leaves 2 dead
- Firms to promote precision machinery business in China
- US OPEN '12: Capsules on top men's players
- China's chaotic health care drives patient attacks
- US OPEN '12: Capsules on top women's players
- Mexico probe why federal cops fired at US gov car
- Mass grave raises ghosts from the past
- Giant's H1 earnings edge higher
- Android phones forecast to grab over 70% of global market
- Output of Taiwan's car industry in Q3 may fall amid slowing economy
- Myanmar: Flooding forces 85,000 people to flee
- Cardinals close in on Reds with 8-5 win
- India vs. New Zealand 1st test
- Body of slain Japanese journalist returns home
- Ashwin helps bowl out New Zealand for 159
- Agriculture losses from Typhoon Tembin reach NT$72.86 million
- Flooding in Myanmar forces 85,000 people to flee
- Apple's victory could mean fewer phone options
- Key Pakistani Taliban figure killed in Afghanistan
- Apple's new gadgets to lift casing supplier's sales: brokerages
- Storms spoil NASA's 2nd launch bid for satellites
- India vs. New Zealand Scores
- Hundreds of servicemen help clean up flooded Hengchun
- India vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Taiwan to showcase latest innovative products at Eurobike 2012
- China Times: Sex scandal sparks gossip frenzy
- Kiwis beat Australia 22-0 to retain Bledisloe Cup
- China extradites gangster suspects from Angola
- Official: Refinery blast kills 7 in Venezuela
- Amnesty: Gambia executes nine, more threatened
- Tokyo governor's remarks an insult to comfort women: MOFA
- Wistron expects Q3 shipment growth to stay flat
- Classifying disabilities tricky at Paralympics
- Amnesty: Gambia executes 9, more threatened
- Syrian rebels set free a kidnapped Lebanese
- Refinery blast kills at least 7 in Venezuela
- Chinese visitors coming for medical tourism to get e-visas
- Reds agree deal with Madrid to sign Sahin on loan
- JP Morgan Chase cuts target price on Asustek shares
- France's Hollande says Greece must remain in euro
- Philippine foreign secretary meets China's Yang
- Official: 4 Swiss die in France air crash
- Official: 4 Swiss die in France air crash
- Official: 4 Swiss die in France air crash
- Official: 4 Swiss die in France air crash
- Official: 4 Swiss die in France air crash
- Official: 4 Swiss die in France air crash
- Gambia civil society: 9 executed
- Olazabal chooses Jimenez as Ryder Cup vice captain
- Refinery blast kills 19 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Stoke agrees terms with US midfielder Maurice Edu
- Group says Gibraltar is mass-firing Spain workers
- Report: Tiger kills keeper in German zoo
- Japanese city aims to lure more Taiwanese visitors
- Refinery blast kills 19 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Irish worker shot dead in eastern Nigeria
- Talk of the day -- Perng Fai-nan born to be a central banker
- Isaac passes Haiti, heads toward Cuba, Florida
- Bayern Munich coach Heynckes hints at retirement
- Sendai beats Omiya 3-1 to close gap in J-League
- Sweden to order 40-60 fighter jets from Saab
- Angola extradites suspected Chinese gangsters
- Iran: 4 killed in military helicopter crash
- Tiger escapes, kills keeper in German zoo
- Premium Taiwan-made products on display in Qingdao
- Middle-aged, elderly form bulk of Chinese tourists to Taiwan
- Jorge Lorenzo claims pole for Czech MotoGP
- Czech GP Results
- English Football Results
- Mexico probes why federal cops fired at US gov car
- Indurain: Armstrong should keep titles for now
- University heads urge more flexible policies to keep talent
- Australia elects to bats versus Afghanistan in ODI
- Refinery blast kills 24 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Swansea beats West Ham 3-0 in Premier League
- Culture minister learns from public TV station in New York
- Sunderland vs. Reading EPL match postponed
- Tropical storm stalls US satellite launch
- Taiwanese vegetable vendor praised for selfless devotion
- Cuba campaign takes on 'free' health care
- Czech Grand Prix Results
- Mine shootings threaten SAfrica's president, party
- Mine shootings threaten SAfrica's president, party
- Mine shootings threaten SAfrica's president, party
- Mine shootings threaten SAfrica's president, party
- Mine shootings threaten SAfrica's president, party
- Mine shootings threaten SAfrica's president, party
- Isaac drenches Haiti, heads toward Cuba, Florida
- Isaac drenches Haiti, heads toward Cuba, Florida
- Isaac drenches Haiti, heads toward Cuba, Florida
- Isaac drenches Haiti, heads toward Cuba, Florida
- Isaac drenches Haiti, heads toward Cuba, Florida
- Isaac drenches Haiti, heads toward Cuba, Florida
- Isaac drenches Haiti, heads toward Cuba, Florida
- Isaac drenches Haiti, heads toward Cuba, Florida
- Isaac drenches Haiti, heads toward Cuba, Florida
- Isaac drenches Haiti, heads toward Cuba, Florida
- Isaac drenches Haiti, heads toward Cuba, Florida
- Isaac drenches Haiti, heads toward Cuba, Florida
- Tiger escapes, kills keeper in German zoo
- Tiger escapes, kills keeper in German zoo
- Tiger escapes, kills keeper in German zoo
- Tiger escapes, kills keeper in German zoo
- Tiger escapes, kills keeper in German zoo
- Tiger escapes, kills keeper in German zoo
- Young Taiwanese cyclists complete 3,200km ride in China
- Syrian rebels set free a kidnapped Lebanese
- Syrian rebels set free a kidnapped Lebanese
- Syrian rebels set free a kidnapped Lebanese
- Syrian rebels set free a kidnapped Lebanese
- Syrian rebels set free a kidnapped Lebanese
- Syrian rebels set free a kidnapped Lebanese
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- Refinery blast kills 24 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Refinery blast kills 24 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Refinery blast kills 24 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Refinery blast kills 24 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Refinery blast kills 24 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Refinery blast kills 24 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Refinery blast kills 24 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Refinery blast kills 24 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Refinery blast kills 24 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Refinery blast kills 24 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Refinery blast kills 24 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Refinery blast kills 24 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Ivory Coast: Ex-presidential spokesman arrested
- Ivory Coast: Ex-presidential spokesman arrested
- Ivory Coast: Ex-presidential spokesman arrested
- Ivory Coast: Ex-presidential spokesman arrested
- Ivory Coast: Ex-presidential spokesman arrested
- Ivory Coast: Ex-presidential spokesman arrested
- Ivory Coast: Ex-presidential spokesman arrested
- Ivory Coast: Ex-presidential spokesman arrested
- Ivory Coast: Ex-presidential spokesman arrested
- Ivory Coast: Ex-presidential spokesman arrested
- Ivory Coast: Ex-presidential spokesman arrested
- Ivory Coast: Ex-presidential spokesman arrested
- Gambia civil society: 9 executed
- Gambia civil society: 9 executed
- Gambia civil society: 9 executed
- Gambia civil society: 9 executed
- Gambia civil society: 9 executed
- Gambia civil society: 9 executed
- Isaac drenches Haiti, heads toward Cuba, Florida
- AP PHOTOS: A look back at Hurricane Irene
- Armstrong takes part in bike race amid controversy
- Bayern beats Fuerth 3-0 in Bundesliga
- AP Interview: Obama on Romney's 'extreme' views
- West Brom scores in 90th to deny Tottenham victory
- Wigan wins 2-0 at Southampton in Premier League
- Van Persie scores as United holds on vs. Fulham
- Gambia civic activists say 9 executed
- Florida declares state of emergency for storm
- All 9 Empire State shooting victims hit by police
- Highlights of Obama's AP interview
- Quotes from AP interview with Obama
- Norwich, QPR draw 1-1 in Premier League
- Refinery blast kills 24 in Venezuela, 86 hurt
- Challenge: Express US priorities in just 6 words
- Column: We still need Lance, even if he doped
- Lawrie takes lead at Johnnie Walker Championship
- Valverde wins Vuelta 8th stage
- AP interview transcript with President Obama
- Fellaini scores again as Everton beats Villa 3-1
- Isaac drenches Haiti, Cuba, heads toward Florida
- Pakistan probes report US strike kills Haqqani son
- A look at medical costs in Cuba vs. the US
- Mortars fired by militants kill 6 in NW Pakistan
- Nice holds Lille to 2-2 draw in French league
- 4 young people dead in plane crash in Canada
- Parents deported, what happens to US-born kids?
- Unemployed man sets himself on fire in Egypt
- New US immigration program can help farmworkers
- Refinery blast kills 26 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Rooney could be out for 4 weeks with injury
- Man United beats Fulham 3-2 in Premier League
- Afghanistan vs. Australia Scores
- On drought-hit Mississippi River, battle vs. sand
- Afghanistan vs. Australia ODI Scoreboard
- Australia reach 272-8 vs. Afghanistan
- Jovetic snatches 2-1 win for Fiorentina in Serie A
- Loeb closes in on 9th Rally Germany win
- Rooney faces 4 weeks out with injury
- Official: Egypt tells Israel tanks needed in Sinai
- Chelsea beats Newcastle 2-0 at Stamford Bridge
- Armstrong says he's at peace after controversy
- Syrian rebels release Lebanese hostage
- Pakistan probes report US strike kills Haqqani son
- Neil Armstrong, 1st man on the moon, dies
- If Armstrong loses Tour titles, who gets them?
- Injury-hit Celtic beats Inverness 4-2 in SPL
- Neil Armstrong, 1st man on the moon, dies
- Who'll get Armstrong's Tour titles? No easy answer
- Neil Armstrong, 1st man on the moon, dies at 82
- Key dates in history of space exploration
- 12 men who walked on the moon, from 1969 to 1972
- Van Persie scores as United win, Rooney injured
- Isner wins second straight Winston-Salem title
- Japan beats Panama for LLWS international title
- Sufi Muslim shrine bulldozed in Libya
- Expanding control, Syrian rebels run prisons
- US woman, 49, gives birth to her grandson
- Argentina draws 16-16 with South Africa
- Spanish Football Results
- Juventus overcomes off-pitch issues to beat Parma
- Greek Football Results
- Rayo beats Betis 2-1 for 2nd win of Spanish season
- Panathinaikos beats Levadiakos 1-0 in league debut
- Afghanistan vs. Australia Result
- Quotes reacting to the death of Neil Armstrong
- Egypt PM says new constitution by late September
- Kvitova beats Kirilenko for New Haven title
- Gonzalez: 'Excited to back to Cali'
- Apple's $1B patent verdict could corner US market
- Australia beats Afghanistan by 66 runs
- Porto, Braga secure 1st Portuguese victories
- Garcia builds a 2-shot lead at Barclays
- BoSox send Gonzalez, Beckett, Crawford to Dodgers
- Portuguese Football Results
- Famous lost word in Armstrong's 'mankind' quote
- Convention business delayed due to Isaac
- Rayo beats Betis 2-1 for 2nd win of Spanish season
- Hamas scales back hopes of open Egypt border
- Will Power wins 3rd straight pole in Sonoma
- Franklin leads Hawthorn into 1st place in AFL
- Storm forces scrapping of first day of convention
- Sunday, September 2
- Refinery blast kills 26 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Levi Leipheimer takes USA Pro Challenge lead
- 15-year-old Lydia Ko leads in Canada
- IRL-GoPro Indy Grand Prix of Sonoma Lineup
- Duran Duran cancels US concert, Rhodes needs rest
- National League Capsules
- Powerful typhoon approaches Japan's Okinawa
- Man charged in case of teen allegedly held captive
- Refinery blast kills 39 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Refinery blast kills 39 in Venezuela, dozens hurt
- Powerful typhoon approaches Japan's Okinawa island
- Bus collides with tanker in China, killing 36
- American League Capsules
- Denny Hamlin picks up 1st Bristol victory
- US sends basketball players, coaches to Myanmar
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Irwin Tools Night Race Results
- Storm forces party to scrap 1st day of convention
- Tembin to make comeback, second sea warning issued
- Heyward, Minor lead Braves past Giants 7-3
- Taliban deny report of Haqqani commander's death
- Military helping with recovery in areas hit by Typhoon Tembin
- HTC ranked China's No. 9 smartphone vendor
- Tembin to make comeback, second sea warning issued (update)
- Isaac heads to Florida after drenching Haiti, Cuba
- Anti-nuclear protests signal new activism in Japan
- Veteran Indian actor A.K. Hangal dies at 95
- Raiders end Bulldogs' 12-game NRL winning streak
- Australian rugby league results
- New milestone shows Chinese TV panel makers becoming a threat: report
- Kuwaiti firm: Carlyle Group acted without license
- India vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- McCullum, Williamson defy India in Hyderabad test
- India wins ICC Under-19 World Cup, beats Australia
- Australian Rules results
- Nomura downgrades Taiwanese contract laptop makers
- Fuel prices to rise by 1.21 percent
- Jordan appeals for aiding Syrian refugees
- China Times: Taiwan's high-tech sector weakened but still solid
- Indian police detain anti-corruption activists
- Stronger Isaac heads to Fla. after drenching Cuba
- Lawmaker proposes expanding health coverage to Chinese students
- Taiwan explains diplomatic hardship to future leaders of the world
- Iraqi officials say gunmen kill 2 policemen
- India vs. New Zealand Scores
- Ashwin moves India closer to win vs. NZ
- UN official says transition in Somalia is slow
- 2 Pussy Riot members flee Russia to escape arrest
- India vs. New Zealand Result
- Report: Snooki of 'Jersey Shore' delivers baby boy
- Egypt reopens Gaza border crossing for passengers
- Report: Germany seeks European integration pact
- Forecaster: Isaac could later be a Cat 2 hurricane
- Indian police detain anti-corruption activists
- Scattered anti-Japan protests flare in China
- Talk of the Day -- Impact of Apple's big patent win on Taiwan firms
- Pierre Cardin offering glass skyscraper to Venice
- Isaac a threat to Fla. Keys, northern Gulf Coast
- Powerful typhoon lashes Japan's Okinawa island
- Togo: Women plan sex strike against president
- Cabinet to present further economic stimulus plans
- Ashwin leads India to victory over New Zealand
- Drop in high school test results causes UK angst
- Taiwanese delegation leaves for Japan for industrial cooperation
- International activists try to enter West Bank
- Culture minister in Washington to promote Taiwan's soft power
- Iraqi officials: Gunmen kill 5 people
- Pierre Cardin offering glass skyscraper to Venice
- NATO: 202 Afghan bases closed, more to come
- Isaac threatens Fla. Keys, northern Gulf Coast
- Japan advances to quarterfinals at U20 World Cup
- Zimbabwe conservation group: wildlife threatened
- German minister rejects more time for Greece
- In royal photo scandal, some see Murdoch message
- Dani Pedrosa wins Czech MotoGP
- Saudi uncovers 'terrorist' plots in the kingdom
- Berwick holds Rangers to 1-1 draw
- Snooki of 'Jersey Shore' delivers baby boy
- Britain condemns 'brutal massacre' in Syria
- German minister rejects more time for Greece
- English Football Results
- Militants from Afghanistan attack Pakistan
- Pistorius runs again, this time at Paralympics
- Wildfires in Spain force 1,000 to evacuate homes
- Pakistan host Australia in key ODI series
- Stoke draws 0-0 with Arsenal at Britannia Stadium
- Lucas Neill signs with Al Wasl
- Lucas Neill signs with Al Wasl
- Lucas Neill signs with Al Wasl
- Lucas Neill signs with Al Wasl
- Lucas Neill signs with Al Wasl
- Lucas Neill signs with Al Wasl
- Lucas Neill signs with Al Wasl
- Swiss bank employee arrested in data theft case
- Swiss bank employee arrested in data theft case
- Swiss bank employee arrested in data theft case
- Swiss bank employee arrested in data theft case
- Swiss bank employee arrested in data theft case
- Swiss bank employee arrested in data theft case
- NATO: 202 Afghan bases closed, more to come
- NATO: 202 Afghan bases closed, more to come
- NATO: 202 Afghan bases closed, more to come
- NATO: 202 Afghan bases closed, more to come
- NATO: 202 Afghan bases closed, more to come
- NATO: 202 Afghan bases closed, more to come
- NATO: 202 Afghan bases closed, more to come
- Prince Philip in first appearance since hospital
- Prince Philip in first appearance since hospital
- Prince Philip in first appearance since hospital
- Prince Philip in first appearance since hospital
- Prince Philip in first appearance since hospital
- Prince Philip in first appearance since hospital
- Prince Philip in first appearance since hospital
- Prince Philip in first appearance since hospital
- Prince Philip in first appearance since hospital
- Prince Philip in first appearance since hospital
- Prince Philip in first appearance since hospital
- Prince Philip in first appearance since hospital
- Egypt: 76 convicted for attack on Israeli Embassy
- Egypt: 76 convicted for attack on Israeli Embassy
- Egypt: 76 convicted for attack on Israeli Embassy
- Egypt: 76 convicted for attack on Israeli Embassy
- Egypt: 76 convicted for attack on Israeli Embassy
- Egypt: 76 convicted for attack on Israeli Embassy
- Israeli police arrest suspects in firebomb attack
- Israeli police arrest suspects in firebomb attack
- Israeli police arrest suspects in firebomb attack
- Israeli police arrest suspects in firebomb attack
- Israeli police arrest suspects in firebomb attack
- Israeli police arrest suspects in firebomb attack
- German minister rejects more time for Greece
- German minister rejects more time for Greece
- German minister rejects more time for Greece
- German minister rejects more time for Greece
- German minister rejects more time for Greece
- German minister rejects more time for Greece
- German minister rejects more time for Greece
- German minister rejects more time for Greece
- German minister rejects more time for Greece
- German minister rejects more time for Greece
- German minister rejects more time for Greece
- German minister rejects more time for Greece
- Militants from Afghanistan attack Pakistan
- Militants from Afghanistan attack Pakistan
- Militants from Afghanistan attack Pakistan
- Militants from Afghanistan attack Pakistan
- Militants from Afghanistan attack Pakistan
- Militants from Afghanistan attack Pakistan
- Militants from Afghanistan attack Pakistan
- Strong earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia
- Taiwan re-issued Typhoon Tembin land warning for south and outlying islets
- Samsung may delay introducing new mobile devices after Apple wins $1-billion verdict
- Nokia, Microsoft both seen benefiting from possible Samsung ban in U.S.
- China's Wen Jiabao calls for measures to stabilize exports
- NATO airstrike in Afghanistan kills Pakistan’s Taliban leader
- Death toll from massacre in Syria mounts, at least 330 killed
- Occupy protesters in Hong Kong face deadline to leave HSBC
- 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits off El Salvador
- Kaymer clinches last automatic place for Europe
- Dutch Football Results
- Iraqi officials: Series of attacks kill 8 people
- Lawrie completes 4-shot victory at Johnnie Walker
- Tropical Storm Isaac starts lashing Florida Keys
- Egypt investigates killing of a suspected militant
- NYPD gunfire injures 9 at Empire State Building
- Kuwait national team coach shot in Serbia
- Haiti: Death toll from Isaac climbs to 7
- FC Twente wins again to go top of Dutch league
- Togo women push sex strike to unseat president
- Gilbert wins 9th Vuelta stage; Rodriguez leads
- Morris Brown College files for bankruptcy
- Iran opens nonaligned summit with nuclear appeals
- In royal photo scandal, some see Murdoch message
- Survivors: strong gas odor before Venezuela blast
- 16 Amish face Ohio trial in beard-cutting attacks
- Wildfires in Spain force 1,000 to evacuate homes
- 16 Amish face trial in beard-cutting attacks
- Jeter beats Fraser-Pryce in 100m final
- Bahamas: Migrants detained after boat runs aground
- German Football Results
- Pakistan hosts Australia in ODI series in Sharjah
- Liverpool draws 2-2 vs. Manchester City at Anfield
- Britain concerned at report of new Syria massacre
- Montpellier winless after 1-0 loss to Marseille
- Storm forcing Republican convention overhaul
- Hannover draws 2-2 with Schalke in Bundesliga
- Anti-Obama documentary overshadows weak newcomers
- German Football Summaries
- Togo women push sex strike to unseat president
- California beats Panama 12-4 in LLWS consolation
- Italian Football Results
- Isaac won't be a hurricane over Florida Keys
- American Taliban seeks group prayer in US prison
- Hispaniola death toll from Isaac climbs to 9
- Libya's interior minister resigns after attacks
- AC Milan loses Serie A opener 1-0 to Sampdoria
- Armstrong's small step a giant leap for humanity
- Israel stops activists from entering West Bank
- Anti-Obama documentary overshadows weak newcomers
- Dutch candidates hold debate before elections
- Gunmen kill protester in Yemen sit-in
- Pistorius to run again, this time at Paralympics
- Hannover draws 2-2 with Schalke in Bundesliga
- Egypt prosecutor probes anti-Brotherhood critic
- Liverpool, City draw 2-2; Arsenal, Stoke 0-0
- Liverpool, City draw 2-2; Arsenal, Stoke 0-0
- Former South Carolina governor engaged
- Web comic helps fuel donations to Tesla's NY lab
- Rangers expect Darvish to make Tuesday start
- Messi's late goals give Barca 2-1 win at Osasuna
- Afghanistan says Badruddin Haqqani is dead
- Despite Isaac's soaking, Keys residents laid back
- Syrian rebels left lives as butchers, barbers
- Messi's late goals give Barca 2-1 win at Osasuna
- Family of slain US activist awaits verdict
- Storms won't stop Republican convention protesters
- Long Grand Slam season wraps up at US Open
- Market stalls at heart of fight over old Hebron
- US city fails to break bikini parade record
- Police: NYC woman drowns in Puerto Rico river
- Krall plays 'Fly Me to the Moon' for Armstrong
- Dutch candidates hold debate before elections
- Aviva Grand Prix Results
- Former Chase head Willard Butcher dies at age 85
- Long Grand Slam season wraps up at US Open
- Flooding kills 10 in northeast Nigeria
- French Football Results
- Mohegan Indians seek success in Atlantic City
- Getafe shocks Real Madrid 2-1 in Spanish league
- Lawyer: Shooting of US Embassy car accidental
- Montpellier, PSG winless after 3 French games
- Roof still on US Open's long list of improvements
- Series of earthquakes rattle California
- Nick Watney with a timely win at Bethpage Black
- 15-year-old Lydia Ko wins in Canada
- Apple jurors grappled with complex patent issues
- US women win first 3-on-3 world basketball title
- Evidence mounts of new massacre in Syria
- Italian Leading Scorers
- LPGA Tour Amateur Winners
- LPGA Tour Youngest Winners
- Former South Carolina governor engaged
- Krall plays 'Fly Me to the Moon' for Armstrong
- Spanish Football Leaders
- Rigs, platforms evacuate Gulf ahead of Isaac
- Briscoe holds off teammate Power to win in Sonoma
- Series of earthquakes rattle Southern California
- Tokyo takes LLWS title, beats Tenn. 12-2
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Puyol fractures right cheek in Barcelona win
- Hispaniola death toll from Isaac climbs to 10
- Oil companies pull back as Isaac roars toward Gulf
- Ronaldinho scores, keeps Atletico ahead in Brazil
- Monday, September 3
- U.S. Open Seeds
- U.S. Open Draw
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Vande Velde wins USA Pro Challenge
- Boca Juniors back to top in Argentina
- Argentine Football Results
- AL Capsules
- NL Capsules
- Cruz Azul wins Mexico City derby against Pumas
- 11 bodies found dumped along Mexican highway
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Lee, Rollins help Phillies sweep Nationals
- Asian stocks mostly lower after Samsung's US trial
- Indonesians find bodies of 4 killed in plane crash
- Spithill wins ACWS title; Coutts tops match racing
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- China Shenhua profit up 17 percent on coal demand
- Juninho, Dunivant lead Galaxy past FC Dallas
- Second land warning issued for Typhoon Tembin
- IBM encourages positive thinking for innovative talents
- Asian stocks listless without central bank moves
- 10 Afghan soldiers killed in checkpoint attack
- US women win first 3-on-3 world basketball title
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Ford breaks ground on new plant in southwest China
- Military ready to provide assistance as Typhoon Tembin reapproaches
- NATO force: Afghan ally kills 2 coalition members
- Sundance accepts Hanlong's $1.4 billion offer
- Ford breaks ground on new plant in southwest China
- Strong earthquake hits off El Salvador coast
- Oil rises as storm barrels thru Gulf of Mexico
- Storm nears Tampa; Romney readies for convention
- Apple-Samsung verdict suggests tough battle ahead for HTC: analyst
- Romney faces balancing act with convention, storm
- China Construction Bank 1H profit up 14 percent
- Taiwan shares close down 0.12%
- Circumcision pluses outweigh risks: Pediatricians
- Strong earthquake hits off El Salvador coast
- Afghan officials: Insurgents behead 17 civilians
- Tropical storm Isaac aims at north Gulf Coast
- Indian premier defends gov't against coal scandal
- Syrian helicopter downed in Damascus clashes
- Samsung takes 3 percent stake in ASML
- Myanmar sentences 3 UN staff to jail for violence
- Malaysia court defends suspension of rape sentence
- New Zealander detained for carrying gun in luggage
- Spyker: China's Youngman invests $12.5 million
- Burger boom as fast food finds fans in Baghdad
- Greenpeace activists intercept Russian ship
- 27 Afghans, 2 US soldiers killed in attacks
- 3 traffic accidents leave 56 dead in China
- German business confidence down more than expected
- Turkey: Tight security checks delay refugee intake
- Taiwan office to help honored Taitung vegetable vendor in Manila
- Typhoon Tembin seen looping back on Taiwan
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Spurs agree to sell Modric to Real Madrid
- New tropical storm warning as Isaac approaches
- Taiwan's APEC envoy to talk trade with China president
- US loses to Germany but advances at U20 World Cup
- German business confidence down more than expected
- Myanmar sentences 2 UN staff to jail for violence
- Clooney aids Obama campaign with Geneva fundraiser
- Chinese woman sets room ablaze, kills 3 officials
- Report: Iran could open military site to visits
- President reiterates stance on medical parole for ex-president
- India prime minister defends gov't in coal scandal
- Slovenia bans hot air balloon flights
- China AIDS patients topple gate of gov't office
- Taiwan eyes greater role in Southeast Asian economic integration
- Hussey: Australia must improve to beat Pakistan
- Industry group predicts no volatility in Taiwan's economy
- Spain revises down GDP for 2011, 2010
- WATCHING THE SHOW: Are conventions still relevant?
- 17 Afghans beheaded in insurgent attack on party
- Poor monsoon rains hit millions of Indian farmers
- United Daily News: A gaffe or Chinese backtracking?
- Iraq officials: Gunmen with silencers kill general
- China AIDS patients topple gate of gov't office
- Taiex edges lower on weak trading volume
- Taiwan combines Chinese culture, western openness: culture minister
- German police: Javelin kills athletics official
- Typhoon Tembin seen looping back to Taiwan
- Tiffany 2Q misses Street's view; cuts 2012 outlook
- Video shows Turkish reporter held in Syria
- Fukushima gamma rays worse than radioactivity
- Pakistani court gives PM more time to obey order
- Madrid signs Modric from Tottenham to 5-year deal
- Syrian helicopter downed in Damascus clashes
- Cheating at Paralympics could involve self-harm
- Belgians fear pedophile's ex-wife may be freed
- Hertz buying Dollar Thrifty for about $2.3 billion
- British police deploy in force after lion sighting
- US stock futures up slightly, signal subdued open
- Review: Loueke hits right grooves on 'Heritage'
- Ma proposes more room for Chinese investment in Taiwan
- Lawyer: Fiery Kenyan Muslim cleric killed
- Egypt: 36 migrants missing, 3 dead in boat sinking
- Spain revises down GDP for 2011, 2010
- Top German central banker opposes ECB bond buying
- Consumer confidence up for first time in five months
- Indicators show economic slump for 9th consecutive month
- Clooney aids Obama campaign with Geneva fundraiser
- Isaac aims at Gulf Coast after raking Florida
- Tiffany 2Q misses expectations, cuts 2012 outlook
- Westinghouse evaluates options for new reactor
- Philippines to replace ailing envoy to Beijing
- Poulter, Colsaerts join European Ryder Cup team
- Apple stock jumps on $1B Samsung verdict
- President vows to put peace initiative into practice
- US probing UniCredit unit over breaking sanctions
- Madrid signs Modric from Tottenham to 5-year deal
- Apple stock jumps on $1B Samsung verdict
- Guinea troops fire on opposition leader's car
- Agriculture losses from Typhoon Tembin reach NT$196.87 million
- Iran says it may open military site may to visit
- US stocks struggle for direction
- EADS ready to trump Saab's jet offer to Swiss
- Early elections called in 2 regions of Spain
- AU troops in Somalia take key town from militants
- WTA Rankings
- ATP Rankings
- Some 10,00 Syrian refugees stuck at Turkish border
- World stocks stall without central bank moves
- Best Buy's founder allowed to pursue buyout
- Independent traveler program yet to fulfill its promise: travel agent
- IBM buying Kenexa for approximately $1.26 billion
- US: Plane topped limits in 2011 Reno race crash
- Myanmar president announces Cabinet reshuffle
- Private Neil Armstrong service planned for Friday
- Spanish, Portuguese swamp VW training offer
- Facebook Israel-Arab youth group has rare meeting
- Haiti death toll jumps to 19 after tropical storm
- Car carrying Japan ambassador attacked in Beijing
- 6 dead in weekend flooding in Senegal
- Berlin show to mark centenary of Nefertiti find
- NTSB: Plane topped limits in 2011 Reno race crash
- Oil sinks on reserve release speculation
- Egypt: 36 migrants missing, 3 dead in boat sinking
- Egypt: 36 migrants missing, 3 dead in boat sinking
- Egypt: 36 migrants missing, 3 dead in boat sinking
- Egypt: 36 migrants missing, 3 dead in boat sinking
- Egypt: 36 migrants missing, 3 dead in boat sinking
- Egypt: 36 migrants missing, 3 dead in boat sinking
- Apple stock jumps on $1B Samsung verdict
- Apple stock jumps on $1B Samsung verdict
- Apple stock jumps on $1B Samsung verdict
- Apple stock jumps on $1B Samsung verdict
- Apple stock jumps on $1B Samsung verdict
- Apple stock jumps on $1B Samsung verdict
- French leader to address Syria in major speech
- French leader to address Syria in major speech
- French leader to address Syria in major speech
- French leader to address Syria in major speech
- French leader to address Syria in major speech
- French leader to address Syria in major speech
- Rights group: investigate Palestinian police abuse
- Rights group: investigate Palestinian police abuse
- Rights group: investigate Palestinian police abuse
- Rights group: investigate Palestinian police abuse
- Rights group: investigate Palestinian police abuse
- Rights group: investigate Palestinian police abuse
- Philippines to replace ailing envoy to Beijing
- Philippines to replace ailing envoy to Beijing
- Philippines to replace ailing envoy to Beijing
- Philippines to replace ailing envoy to Beijing
- Philippines to replace ailing envoy to Beijing
- Philippines to replace ailing envoy to Beijing
- Philippines to replace ailing envoy to Beijing
- Best Buy's founder allowed to pursue buyout
- Best Buy's founder allowed to pursue buyout
- Best Buy's founder allowed to pursue buyout
- Best Buy's founder allowed to pursue buyout
- Best Buy's founder allowed to pursue buyout
- Best Buy's founder allowed to pursue buyout
- Police: arrested miners say beaten in custody
- Police: arrested miners say beaten in custody
- Police: arrested miners say beaten in custody
- Police: arrested miners say beaten in custody
- Police: arrested miners say beaten in custody
- Police: arrested miners say beaten in custody
- Navy frees 28 kidnapped oil workers in Nigeria
- Navy frees 28 kidnapped oil workers in Nigeria
- Navy frees 28 kidnapped oil workers in Nigeria
- Navy frees 28 kidnapped oil workers in Nigeria
- Navy frees 28 kidnapped oil workers in Nigeria
- Navy frees 28 kidnapped oil workers in Nigeria
- Talk of the Day -- Rising risk of investment in China
- Hon Hai head sees cooperation, not price, as key to Sharp deal
- Maldives party slams report on ex-leader's ouster
- Maldives party slams report on ex-leader's ouster
- Maldives party slams report on ex-leader's ouster
- Maldives party slams report on ex-leader's ouster
- Maldives party slams report on ex-leader's ouster
- Maldives party slams report on ex-leader's ouster
- Maldives party slams report on ex-leader's ouster
- Isaac aims at Gulf Coast after raking Florida
- Isaac aims at Gulf Coast after raking Florida
- Isaac aims at Gulf Coast after raking Florida
- Isaac aims at Gulf Coast after raking Florida
- Isaac aims at Gulf Coast after raking Florida
- Isaac aims at Gulf Coast after raking Florida
- Israel develops bullet proof grenade
- Israel develops bullet proof grenade
- Israel develops bullet proof grenade
- Israel develops bullet proof grenade
- Israel develops bullet proof grenade
- Israel develops bullet proof grenade
- Israel develops bullet proof grenade
- Israel develops bullet proof grenade
- Israel develops bullet proof grenade
- Israel develops bullet proof grenade
- Israel develops bullet proof grenade
- Israel develops bullet proof grenade
- Rediscovering Bali's serenity worth the effort
- Rediscovering Bali's serenity worth the effort
- Rediscovering Bali's serenity worth the effort
- Rediscovering Bali's serenity worth the effort
- Rediscovering Bali's serenity worth the effort
- Rediscovering Bali's serenity worth the effort
- Rediscovering Bali's serenity worth the effort
- Syrian helicopter downed in Damascus clashes
- Syrian helicopter downed in Damascus clashes
- Syrian helicopter downed in Damascus clashes
- Syrian helicopter downed in Damascus clashes
- Syrian helicopter downed in Damascus clashes
- Syrian helicopter downed in Damascus clashes
- US warns of crime, political violence in Libya
- US warns of crime, political violence in Libya
- US warns of crime, political violence in Libya
- US warns of crime, political violence in Libya
- US warns of crime, political violence in Libya
- US warns of crime, political violence in Libya
- Shia LaBeouf discusses his nudity in music video
- Shia LaBeouf discusses his nudity in music video
- Shia LaBeouf discusses his nudity in music video
- Shia LaBeouf discusses his nudity in music video
- Shia LaBeouf discusses his nudity in music video
- Shia LaBeouf discusses his nudity in music video
- Childhood home of boxing great Ali up for sale
- Childhood home of boxing great Ali up for sale
- Childhood home of boxing great Ali up for sale
- Childhood home of boxing great Ali up for sale
- Childhood home of boxing great Ali up for sale
- Childhood home of boxing great Ali up for sale
- Childhood home of boxing great Ali up for sale
- Childhood home of boxing great Ali up for sale
- Childhood home of boxing great Ali up for sale
- Childhood home of boxing great Ali up for sale
- Childhood home of boxing great Ali up for sale
- Childhood home of boxing great Ali up for sale
- Childhood home of boxing great Ali up for sale
- Slovakia picks 2 strikers in squad for qualifiers
- Slovakia picks 2 strikers in squad for qualifiers
- Slovakia picks 2 strikers in squad for qualifiers
- Slovakia picks 2 strikers in squad for qualifiers
- Slovakia picks 2 strikers in squad for qualifiers
- Slovakia picks 2 strikers in squad for qualifiers
- Slovakia picks 2 strikers in squad for qualifiers
- Riots in Mombasa after killing of Muslim cleric
- Riots in Mombasa after killing of Muslim cleric
- Riots in Mombasa after killing of Muslim cleric
- Riots in Mombasa after killing of Muslim cleric
- Riots in Mombasa after killing of Muslim cleric
- Riots in Mombasa after killing of Muslim cleric
- Hertz buying Dollar Thrifty for about $2.3 billion
- Hertz buying Dollar Thrifty for about $2.3 billion
- Hertz buying Dollar Thrifty for about $2.3 billion
- Hertz buying Dollar Thrifty for about $2.3 billion
- Hertz buying Dollar Thrifty for about $2.3 billion
- Hertz buying Dollar Thrifty for about $2.3 billion
- Cruising on the romantic Rhine
- Riots in Mombasa after killing of Muslim cleric
- Chinese industrial profits fall in July
- Stosur's road to a repeat starts at US Open
- Etoile thrown out of ACL due to fan violence
- 2 Chinese ships hit by typhoon; 4 dead, 12 missing
- France urges action in Syria; US expresses in opposition
- 2 Tibetan teenagers die after self-immolating in China
- Colombia's president: talks held with FARC rebels
- US: 300 killed in suburbs of Syrian capital
- Apple asks judge to ban 8 Samsung products from US market
- Impeachment of Romania's president overturned
- Official: 24 South Sudan troops killed by rebels
- Insurgents behead 17 Afghan civilians at a party
- Valverde: Doping ban hurt Contador's Vuelta hopes
- Oil sinks on reserve release talk, storm forecast
- Stosur starts US Open title defense, routs Martic
- SAfrican cops: 150 miners claim beaten in custody
- France would recognize Syrian opposition govt
- U.S. Open Results
- NTSB: Trim tab failure caused 2011 Reno race crash
- Police make arrest in Toronto body parts case
- Fire hits Tyler Perry studios in US
- Tomas Sedlacek, Czech general, dies at 94
- Tomas Sedlacek, Czech general, dies at 94
- Tomas Sedlacek, Czech general, dies at 94
- Tomas Sedlacek, Czech general, dies at 94
- Tomas Sedlacek, Czech general, dies at 94
- Tomas Sedlacek, Czech general, dies at 94
- Lawyer appeals Pussy Riot members jail sentences
- Tiffany lowers outlook as shoppers remain cautious
- Ask beats Answers with $300M bid for About.com
- Soldiers, Marines punished for misconduct
- German group gives Facebook privacy deadline
- Dollar little changed ahead of Bernanke speech
- Myanmar president announces Cabinet reshuffle
- Stosur starts US Open title defense with easy win
- South African adventurer shot in Peru
- Brazil: Fight leaves 4 dead, 4 hurt in restaurant
- Debate rages on over ECB bond-buying plan
- Review: R&B singer Tamia is consistent on 5th CD
- Valverde: Ban layoff hurting Contador's Vuelta bid
- It's a boy, prematurely, for actress Anna Faris
- Approaching storm shakes up Romney, convention
- More than 100 countries to broadcast Paralympics
- Storm Isaac aims at US Gulf Coast as hurricane
- Most Americans say the rich don't pay enough taxes
- Pentagon checking SEAL raid book for secrets
- UN chief urges speedy probe of Syria mass killings
- British police call off search for supposed lion
- Prosecutor: US murder case uncovers terror plot
- Virgin lobbies for UK rail franchise rethink
- Uganda's president elevates his son's army powers
- US official: China has made progress with currency
- France would recognize Syrian opposition gov't
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Iraqi minister resigns in dispute with premier
- Republicans open convention, then recess for storm
- Death toll rises to 48 in Venezuela refinery blast
- Women, Christians named to Egypt president team
- US stocks modestly higher as investors look to Fed
- What Apple's $1B victory means for consumers
- Anti-rocket school protects Israeli kids near Gaza
- German FM: Euro crisis will define image of Europe
- Guinea troops fire on opposition leader's car
- US Taliban fighter battles prison group prayer ban
- Central African Republic frees Briton
- Rosie O'Donnell: I'm married, selling art on eBay
- Syria sectarian divide turns to fear and flight
- French singer Hallyday hospitalized for bronchitis
- Pentagon checking bin Laden raid book for secrets
- Soft maker Deltek to be taken private for $890.5M
- Syrian rebels claim to shoot down helicopter
- Police commissioner defends force in NYC showdown
- Pakistani court gives premier time to obey order
- Virgin lobbies for UK rail franchise rethink
- For now, focus is on the Ryder Cup
- US military: No charges in Quran burning, video
- US broadcast board to Syria: Release journalists
- Superman, Wonder Woman lock lips as power couple
- Taiwanese man charged in Chinese birthing scheme
- Teen pot use linked to later declines in IQ
- Apple lists 8 Samsung products it wants banned
- San Fran. archbishop-elect in drunk-drive arrest
- Oman board quits to try to avoid FIFA suspension
- Tensions high between Iraqi forces, Iranian exiles
- Hertz, at long last, buying Dollar Thrifty
- France seeks closer EU ties amid financial crisis
- Gold continues to rise ahead of Bernanke's speech
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- US to study use of electronics on planes
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Prehistoric bugs from 230 million years ago found
- Gold continues to rise ahead of Bernanke's speech
- Bomb in Afghan city kills 2, wounds police chief
- Fearful Pakistani Christians make home in forest
- Isaac threatens US Gulf Coast oil refineries
- Stocks end mixed on a quiet day
- Fire spreads at Venezuelan refinery, VP says
- Insurgents behead 17 Afghan civilians at a party
- Egypt president names mainly Islamist adviser team
- Court: Age discrimination unproven in Boeing sale
- Delaware court upholds $2B Southern Copper ruling
- Teen marijuana use linked to later declines in IQ
- HP, Dell: PC makers in desperate need of a reboot
- US court upholds $2B Southern Copper ruling
- Police make arrest in Canada body parts case
- San Fran. archbishop-elect in drunk-drive arrest
- South African adventurer shot in Peru
- On a quiet day, Apple rules the stock market
- Fire spreads at Venezuela refinery, 41 dead
- Obama declares emergency in Louisiana
- Treasury prices rise as traders prep for Bernanke
- San Fran. archbishop-elect in drunk drive arrest
- Oil spill fouls Curacao shore, threatens flamingos
- Murray cruises to 1st-round win at US Open
- Survey: Legal arms trade worth $8.5 billion
- US archbishop-elect in drunk-driving arrest
- Murray overcomes slow starts, wins at US Open
- Spanish Football Results
- Amnesty International probing fake Syria blog post
- Portuguese Football Results
- Storm Isaac aims at New Orleans as hurricane
- Panionios beats Aris 1-0 after 2 men sent off
- Winless Sporting slump to 1-0 loss against Rio Ave
- Subdued start to Republican convention for storm
- Mexican police detained in shooting of US agents
- Romney says he favors abortion in certain cases
- NTSB: Trim tab failure caused 2011 Reno race crash
- 10,000 Syrian refugees stuck at Turkish border
- Renowned pianist Van Cliburn diagnosed with cancer
- Oil spill fouls Curacao shore, threatens flamingos
- San Fran. archbishop-elect in drunk driving arrest
- 'Walking Dead' actor charged with drunk driving
- US archbishop-elect in drunk driving arrest
- Survey: Legal arms trade worth $8.5 billion
- Mexican sect faces down police in school fight
- Tango flourishes in finals of Argentine festival
- Harrington's misses Ryder Cup wildcard
- Dominican agents arrest 5 drug mules in 1 day
- San Fran. archbishop-elect in drunk-drive arrest
- Today In History
- Can Curiosity Mars mission inspire like Apollo?
- Harrington's misses Ryder Cup wildcard
- Abbreviated convention set to nominate Romney
- Romney says abortion legal for mother's health
- Isaac brings back painful Katrina memories
- Portland archbishop apologizes after abuse claim
- Colombia's president: talks held with FARC rebels
- Falcao leads Atletico to 4-0 rout of Bilbao
- Director Tony Scott cremated; scholarship created
- Developers resubmit Mexican resort plan near reef
- Western Force signs scrumhalf Mathewson for 2013
- Virgin Australia profits from business travelers
- Sharapova advances at US Open in straight sets
- Review: Predators prowl in 'Cougar the Musical'
- Mexican president-elect steps into US murder case
- Man killed while trying to create Bigfoot sighting
- Sharapova eases into 2nd round at US Open
- Clijsters stretches US Open winning streak to 22
- Colombia's president: talks held with FARC rebels
- Nicaragua probes drug network of fake journalists
- Asia stocks down ahead of US Fed chief's speech
- 2 Chinese ships hit by typhoon; 4 dead, 12 missing
- Top-seeded Azarenka makes quick work of Panova
- Argentine couple wins world tango competition
- Earthquake swarm puts California town on edge
- Tropical Storm Ileana forms off Mexican coast
- Isaac tests the resolve of a Haitian family man
- Tourists saved after boat sinks off Thai island
- China Southern Air profit down 85 percent
- Renowned pianist Van Cliburn diagnosed with cancer
- 2 Tibetan teens die after self-immolating in China
- Blind Chinese civil rights activist to visit Taiwan
- Case against Japanese consulate official resumes
- Manufacturing, service sectors more bullish over future
- ICC making progress on tests for suspect bowling
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- 2nd person dies of hantavirus after Yosemite visit
- 2 Chinese ships hit by typhoon; 4 dead, 11 missing
- Tembin skirts southern Taiwan; brings heavy rainfall
- Japan wants probe as flag ripped from car in China
- NL Capsules
- Meeting held to enhance Taiwan's tourism industry
- Rangers win 6-5 as Rays slip out of wild card
- Federer makes quick work of Young at US Open
- Music service KKBOX upgrades software research unit
- Manufacturing, service sectors more bullish over future (update)
- Taiwan shares close down 1.42%
- Republicans set to nominate Romney as Isaac looms
- Saudi king in Morocco on `special leave'
- Pioneering doctor remembered for Paralympic idea
- Survey: German consumer confidence remains stable
- Obama courts college students returning to campus
- Israeli court rejects activist's family's lawsuit
- Myanmar trims 2,082 names off its blacklist
- Christian in Pakistan blasphemy case ruled minor
- Israeli court rejects activist's family's lawsuit
- Deutsche Bank neutral on HTC amid Apple's patent win over Samsung
- Damien Wright resigns as NZ bowling coach
- Philippine Airlines to buy 54 Airbus jets
- Court: No ruling on Fort Hood suspect's beard
- 2 Chinese ships hit by typhoon; 5 dead, 10 missing
- Mexico sect vows fight over public schools
- Vestas in talks with Mitsubishi
- Taiwan could join Pacific Rim park initiative
- Japan leader sends letter to Beijing amid tension
- FEATURE: 'Wind-chasing' missions help unlock typhoons' secrets
- Syrian army drops leaflets over Damascus
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Iran takes over leadership of nonaligned group
- Iran takes over leadership of nonaligned group
- Iran takes over leadership of nonaligned group
- Iran takes over leadership of nonaligned group
- Iran takes over leadership of nonaligned group
- Iran takes over leadership of nonaligned group
- Typhoon pounds South Korea, smashes ships; 8 dead
- Possible Fed QE3 to cause higher inflation in Taiwan: scholar
- Palestinian attacks Israeli man with ax
- Culture minister's speech in Washington to draw overflowing crowd
- NKorea's first Paralympian inspires the disabled
- Forecasters: Isaac on verge of becoming hurricane
- Australia to join EU emissions trading scheme
- Lufthansa cabin crew to strike
- HTC says it is not settling patent dispute with Apple
- Copyright key issue in cross-strait cultural exchanges: expert
- Christian in Pakistan blasphemy case ruled a minor
- Pedophile's accomplice on the cusp of freedom
- Oil rises above $96 ahead of US consumer data
- Forecasters: Isaac on verge of becoming hurricane
- Austria's Alaba to miss WCup qualifier vs. Germany
- Taiex falls below 7,400-point mark on weak economic data
- Australia to join EU emissions trading scheme
- Rosicky to miss World Cup qualifier at Denmark
- Storm leaves three injured, extensive power outages
- Valcke back in Brazil to inspect WCup host cities
- Inspectors assess bailed-out Portugal's health
- Arsonists blamed over major fire in central Spain
- Cars, homes damaged in Athens cash machine blast
- Spain pays sharply lower rates in bond auction
- Commercial Times: Go start your own business, college graduates
- Wife of Russian opposition activist gets jail
- Syrian army drops leaflets over Damascus
- UN: 3,300 Syrian refugees latest to reach Jordan
- Security firm G4S reveals loss on Olympic failures
- Markets stall as traders await US Fed chief speech
- New Orleans' post-Katrina gentrification is touchy
- Typhoon pounds South Korea, smashes ships; 9 dead
- Syrian opposition chief slams US remarks on Syria
- US lawyer says tennis referee incapable of murder
- Madrid desperate for 1st win, Barca next in Cup
- Pirates kidnap 24 in gunfight off Togo coast
- Gambia confirms execution of 9 death row inmates
- US archbishop-elect apologizes for arrest
- Gold-based scam unravels, robbing Poles of savings
- Culture Ministry mulls photo museum
- Zimbabwe PM: No more talks on new constitution
- Valcke back in Brazil to inspect WCup host cities
- More troops in northeast India as violence spikes
- Belgian pedophile accomplice on cusp of freedom
- Draghi skips Jackson Hole as ECB shapes bond plans
- Japanese hope to bring remains back from NKorea
- Civic groups condemn Uganda oil secrecy
- Austrian police: Czech deputy minister drowned
- Debt inspectors face dilemma over Portugal
- Israeli court rejects US activist's family lawsuit
- Syrian army drops leaflets over Damascus
- South Africa wins toss, bats vs. England
- Denmark coach picks squad for Czech match
- Burning-monk photographer Malcolm Browne dies
- Kenya: Protests continue over death Muslim cleric
- Year's first fatal case of dengue fever reported in Kaohsiung
- Zimbabwe PM: No more talks on new constitution
- Prosthetics to help disabled outperform Olympians
- 2nd Yosemite visitor dies of rodent-borne illness
- Christina Aguilera: New album is a 'rebirth'
- Apple's victory means soul-searching for Samsung
- Taiwanese-American heads Romney campaign's policy division
- Sharp seeks 2,000 early retirement for job cuts
- China, wary of Arab Spring, hosts Egypt's Morsi
- Fire extinguished at Venezuela refinery
- Malcolm Browne, photographer of burning monk, dies
- Arsonists blamed in major fire in central Spain
- Ukraine opposition leader appeals to Europe court
- Taiwan dismisses Tokyo governor's 'unilateral' claim to Tiaoyutais
- HTC to advise on creation of intellectual property-sharing system
- Wife of Russian opposition activist gets jail
- Talk of the day -- Mutually beneficial Taiwan-Japan cooperation
- Fire extinguished at Venezuela refinery
- UK's Cameron challenged to act on Heathrow Airport
- Hungary cuts key interest rate to 6.75 percent
- Republicans gather to nominate Romney, watch storm
- Credit Agricole close to selling off Greek unit
- Helping others is an enjoyment: vegetable vendor Chen Shu-chu
- Barnes & Noble partnership with John Lewis
- Spain's Catalonia asks Madrid for financial help
- Dutch candidate echoes Akin rape pregnancy comment
- Weather bureau lifts land warning for Tembin
- Lexmark to cut 1,700 jobs, stop making inkjets
- Premier optimistic about economic growth in second half
- Drought-stricken US states welcome rain from Isaac
- UN forecasts deterioration in Gaza conditions
- Civic groups condemn Uganda oil secrecy
- Red Cross to resume operations in Pakistan
- Syrian opposition leader criticizes US
- US home prices post first 12-month gain since '10
- Delegation leaves for Southeast Asia market inspection
- Stocks open lower; oil creeps above $96
- Correction: Britain-Mass Slaying story
- Pakistan wins toss, elects to bat vs. Australia
- Ivory Coast newspapers resume publication
- Cuba: Cholera outbreak over; 417 cases, 3 dead
- Ex-Cabinet official to be detained for 2 more months
- Belgian pedophile accomplice gets early release
- Red Cross to resume operations in Pakistan
- Stocks flat in early trading; oil creeps to $96
- Newspapers in Ivory Coast resume publication
- Opposition says Putin's lifestyle costs billions
- Taiwan university unveils digitized sheet music for blind
- Illinois governor rejects plan to expand gambling
- South Africa to host 2 new golf tournaments
- South Africa to host 2 new golf tournaments
- South Africa to host 2 new golf tournaments
- South Africa to host 2 new golf tournaments
- South Africa to host 2 new golf tournaments
- South Africa to host 2 new golf tournaments
- South Africa to host 2 new golf tournaments
- Authorities order full efforts to help restore ravaged Lanyu
- UK's Cameron challenged to act on Heathrow Airport
- UK's Cameron challenged to act on Heathrow Airport
- UK's Cameron challenged to act on Heathrow Airport
- UK's Cameron challenged to act on Heathrow Airport
- UK's Cameron challenged to act on Heathrow Airport
- UK's Cameron challenged to act on Heathrow Airport
- UK's Cameron challenged to act on Heathrow Airport
- UK's Cameron challenged to act on Heathrow Airport
- UK's Cameron challenged to act on Heathrow Airport
- UK's Cameron challenged to act on Heathrow Airport
- UK's Cameron challenged to act on Heathrow Airport
- UK's Cameron challenged to act on Heathrow Airport
- Bride, groom climb US mountain in tuxedo and gown
- Bride, groom climb US mountain in tuxedo and gown
- Bride, groom climb US mountain in tuxedo and gown
- Bride, groom climb US mountain in tuxedo and gown
- Bride, groom climb US mountain in tuxedo and gown
- Bride, groom climb US mountain in tuxedo and gown
- Bride, groom climb US mountain in tuxedo and gown
- Bride, groom climb US mountain in tuxedo and gown
- Bride, groom climb US mountain in tuxedo and gown
- Bride, groom climb US mountain in tuxedo and gown
- Bride, groom climb US mountain in tuxedo and gown
- Bride, groom climb US mountain in tuxedo and gown
- Myanmar president pardons 2 UN aid workers
- Myanmar president pardons 2 UN aid workers
- Myanmar president pardons 2 UN aid workers
- Myanmar president pardons 2 UN aid workers
- Myanmar president pardons 2 UN aid workers
- Myanmar president pardons 2 UN aid workers
- Myanmar president pardons 2 UN aid workers
- Romanian businessman acquitted of corruption
- Romanian businessman acquitted of corruption
- Romanian businessman acquitted of corruption
- Romanian businessman acquitted of corruption
- Romanian businessman acquitted of corruption
- Romanian businessman acquitted of corruption
- Romanian businessman acquitted of corruption
- Romanian businessman acquitted of corruption
- Romanian businessman acquitted of corruption
- Romanian businessman acquitted of corruption
- Romanian businessman acquitted of corruption
- Romanian businessman acquitted of corruption
- Malcolm Browne, photographer of burning monk, dies
- Malcolm Browne, photographer of burning monk, dies
- Malcolm Browne, photographer of burning monk, dies
- Malcolm Browne, photographer of burning monk, dies
- Malcolm Browne, photographer of burning monk, dies
- Malcolm Browne, photographer of burning monk, dies
- Malcolm Browne, photographer of burning monk, dies
- Illinois governor rejects plan to expand gambling
- Illinois governor rejects plan to expand gambling
- Illinois governor rejects plan to expand gambling
- Illinois governor rejects plan to expand gambling
- Illinois governor rejects plan to expand gambling
- Illinois governor rejects plan to expand gambling
- Catholic cardinal now at both US conventions
- Catholic cardinal now at both US conventions
- Catholic cardinal now at both US conventions
- Catholic cardinal now at both US conventions
- Catholic cardinal now at both US conventions
- Hon Hai head visits Japan to renegotiate Sharp deal
- Opposition's China policy still needs consensus: spokesman
- Boston airport screeners distracted by cellphones
- Boston airport screeners distracted by cellphones
- Boston airport screeners distracted by cellphones
- Boston airport screeners distracted by cellphones
- Boston airport screeners distracted by cellphones
- Boston airport screeners distracted by cellphones
- Republicans gather to nominate Romney, watch storm
- Republicans gather to nominate Romney, watch storm
- Republicans gather to nominate Romney, watch storm
- Republicans gather to nominate Romney, watch storm
- Republicans gather to nominate Romney, watch storm
- Republicans gather to nominate Romney, watch storm
- Republicans gather to nominate Romney, watch storm
- Republicans gather to nominate Romney, watch storm
- Republicans gather to nominate Romney, watch storm
- Republicans gather to nominate Romney, watch storm
- Republicans gather to nominate Romney, watch storm
- Republicans gather to nominate Romney, watch storm
- NKorea's first Paralympian inspires the disabled
- NKorea's first Paralympian inspires the disabled
- NKorea's first Paralympian inspires the disabled
- NKorea's first Paralympian inspires the disabled
- NKorea's first Paralympian inspires the disabled
- NKorea's first Paralympian inspires the disabled
- NKorea's first Paralympian inspires the disabled
- NKorea's first Paralympian inspires the disabled
- NKorea's first Paralympian inspires the disabled
- NKorea's first Paralympian inspires the disabled
- NKorea's first Paralympian inspires the disabled
- NKorea's first Paralympian inspires the disabled
- NKorea's first Paralympian inspires the disabled
- NKorea's first Paralympian inspires the disabled
- IBM introduces new powerful mainframe computers
- IBM introduces new powerful mainframe computers
- IBM introduces new powerful mainframe computers
- IBM introduces new powerful mainframe computers
- IBM introduces new powerful mainframe computers
- IBM introduces new powerful mainframe computers
- England vs. South Africa Scores
- England vs. South Africa Scores
- England vs. South Africa Scores
- England vs. South Africa Scores
- England vs. South Africa Scores
- England vs. South Africa Scores
- England vs. South Africa Scores
- Weather bureau lifts sea warning for Tembin
- Fire extinguished at Venezuela refinery
- Fire extinguished at Venezuela refinery
- Fire extinguished at Venezuela refinery
- Fire extinguished at Venezuela refinery
- Fire extinguished at Venezuela refinery
- Fire extinguished at Venezuela refinery
- Fire extinguished at Venezuela refinery
- Fire extinguished at Venezuela refinery
- Fire extinguished at Venezuela refinery
- Fire extinguished at Venezuela refinery
- Fire extinguished at Venezuela refinery
- Fire extinguished at Venezuela refinery
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Isaac on verge of becoming hurricane near US coast
- Paralympics: Pistorius shifts focus from 100 race
- South Africa posts 287-5 vs. England at Rose Bowl
- UK's Cameron challenged to act on Heathrow Airport
- Mourinho says Carvalho not part of Madrid's plans
- Israeli court indicts 9 teens for injuring Arab
- European court nixes Italy embryo screening ban
- Yahoo says Lockerz’s founder Savitt to join as marketing chief
- Apple requests permanent ban for Samsung injunction set for Dec. 6 hearing
- Shortage of educated workers boosts U.S. unemployment, study says
- “Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language” becoming an international benchmark
- Republicans name Mitt Romney as candidate for next presitential election
- Ukraine opposition leader appeals to Europe court
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Venice Film Festival aims for quality not quantity
- Pirates kidnap 24 in gunfight off Togo coast
- Watchdog: 3,600 complaints over naked prince pics
- Isaac turns into hurricane on path to New Orleans
- Israeli victims' relatives attend memorial service
- Somalia lawmakers select new speaker
- L'Oreal profit up 10 percent on luxury products
- Red Cross to resume but scale back ops in Pakistan
- 1 dead in Kenya riot over Muslim cleric's killing
- Germany's Degenkolb wins 4th stage at 2012 Vuelta
- Radwanska beats Bratchikova in US Open 1st round
- Israel calls Iran the greatest nuclear threat
- Dollar weakens as US consumer confidence fall
- Security at Paralympics lighter but still tight
- Lawyers in WikiLeaks case argue over email access
- 6 men convicted in attack on Mali's interim leader
- Trial in Amish hair-cutting attacks begins in US
- Report: France opens murder probe in Arafat death
- Nigeria to start $1B sovereign wealth fund
- Pakistan battles militants from Afghanistan
- New US standards would double car fuel efficiency
- Report: Foo Fighters do last show for `long time'
- UN food agency: hunger worsens in Zimbabwe
- Pakistan vs. Australia Scores
- Human organs found in US locker after smell
- Palestinian's UN recognition quest on hold
- Feds: US mail carrier distributed cocaine packages
- Oil rises as Isaac plows through Gulf of Mexico
- NYTimes leads group defense in mobile patent suit
- US Sikh temple shooter's death ruled suicide
- Haiti death toll climbs after Tropical Storm Isaac
- Baby killed in army shootout in northeast Nigeria
- Argentine police to shoot gulls to save the whales
- Australia bowls out Pakistan for 198 in 1st ODI
- Pakistan vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Clinton to discuss South China Sea on Asia trip
- $21M awarded in torture suit against ex-Somali PM
- Americans' confidence falls off in August
- LL Cool J burglary suspect pleads not guilty
- UN chief to raise human rights in Iran meetings
- American Samoa gets 1st traffic death in 3 years
- Book details author's 'crazy guitar hero quest'
- Court orders resumption of work on Brazilian dam
- France opens murder inquiry into Arafat's death
- Iran agenda faces `realities' at world gathering
- Clinton to discuss South China Sea on Asia trip
- Venice Film Festival focuses on artistic roots
- Berdych beats Goffin in straight sets at US Open
- 2nd Yosemite visitor dies of rodent-borne illness
- Italian police: Pope John Paul II relic stolen
- Libya interior minister withdraws his resignation
- South Africa beats England by 80 runs in 1st ODI
- Egypt: 32 migrants survive sinking boat
- Tsonga beats Beck in straight sets at US Open
- South Africa beats England by 80 runs in 2nd ODI
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- South Africa smashes England by 80 runs in 2nd ODI
- Italian police: Pope John Paul II relic stolen
- Roddick defeats US qualifier in straight sets
- AP Exclusive: Syria defectors live in secret camp
- Raonic wins 5-set match over Giraldo at US Open
- Salvador quake destroys 45,000 rare turtle eggs
- Flight attendant's career landing in Guinness Book
- 7 killed in attacks targeting Iraq security forces
- Libya interior minister withdraws resignation
- Convention protesters try to arrest Condi Rice
- Dollar weakens as US consumer confidence falls
- Argentines plan to shoot gulls to save the whales
- Prominent Sufi dies in Dagestan suicide bombing
- Lexmark to jettison inkjet printers, 1,700 workers
- Stocks mixed in thin trading; oil creeps over $96
- China's purchase sends soybean price higher
- Imam: US Taliban can pray alone under religion
- China's purchase sends soybean price higher
- Rizzoli & Isles return in chilling thriller
- Roddick stops young American at US Open
- Survivor of flesh-eating disease to visit 'Katie'
- Venus Williams wins in 2 sets in US Open return
- Sorenstam appointed vice captain for Solheim Cup
- German authorities detonate 550-pound WWII bomb
- Chile Supreme Court rejects $4.5B power plant
- New tropical depression forms in Atlantic
- Bahrain activist protests barring from Egypt
- Analysis: No easy path to peace in Colombia
- Kerber wins in 2 sets, faces Venus next at US Open
- Isaac gains strengths as it nears Gulf Coast
- Egypt leader said to reach out to Sinai radicals
- Santa Fe Opera's chief conductor resigns
- US home prices show consistent 12-month gains
- Colombia: 5 arrested for May bombing in Bogota
- Fulham, Stoke lose in 2nd round of League Cup
- Tuesday's Champions League Results
- Treasurys rise after 2-year sale, economic reports
- Sikh temple shooter's death ruled a suicide
- United Airlines struggles with computer problems
- League Cup Results
- Fire extinguished at Venezuelan refinery
- Republicans nominate Mitt Romney for president
- Gambia executes 9 death row inmates
- Donors standing by Lance Armstrong's foundation
- Women's game keeps getting younger
- Australia beats Pakistan by 4 wickets in 1st ODI
- Prosecutors reject burglary case against Lohan
- United suffers computer issues, delays widespread
- Report: Sydney FC sets sights on Del Piero
- Braga makes Champs League group stage in shootout
- In 'Lawless,' Nick Cave crafts a new murder ballad
- Republicans turn to Romney to defeat Obama
- Republicans nominate Paul Ryan for vice president
- Aging lion in Paraguay zoo now has pick of a pride
- Ann Romney says her husband Mitt will lift up US
- Wynonna resumes tour after husband's crash
- Els stages another event for autism
- Argentine leader could face criminal fraud probe
- Review: `Lawless' a visceral, fitful fever dream
- Chilean govt and protesters seek to restore image
- Curiosity beams new will.i.am song from Mars
- Sanctions block Iran gamers from World of Warcraft
- Adkins, Chenoweth return as hosts of 3rd ACAs
- Fire doused at Venezuela refinery hit by explosion
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Olympian Cambage won't rejoin Shock this season
- Hurricane Isaac getting close to shore
- Valcke praises work in WCup host city of Manaus
- Ecuador judge rejects extradition for Belarusian
- Mexican president: US SUV shooting unacceptable
- Marines testing women in combat jobs
- "Anti-colonial" Obama not plausible
- New mileage standards would double fuel efficiency
- Ecuador judge rejects extradition for Belarusian
- Isaac makes landfall in southeast Louisiana
- Australia beats Pakistan by 4 wickets in 1st ODI
- Calif. officials: 73 sickened with salmonella
- WellPoint CEO Braly quits amid sagging results
- Analysis: Romney hopes to regain message control
- Sanctions block Iran gamers from World of Warcraft
- Paralympic torch heads to British capital
- Drew Mitchell sidelined by ankle injury
- Hurricane Isaac makes landfall in Louisiana
- Garcia-Lopez stuns Monaco in 5 sets at US Open
- Nalbandian pulls out of US Open singles, doubles
- Hansen stands up for besieged Deans
- Police: Relative reported worries about soldier
- Taiwan shares open higher
- American teen Stephens beats Schiavone at US Open
- Wozniacki out of US Open
- Shark bites surfer off Australia's west coast
- Philippine Airlines to buy 54 Airbus jets
- Typhoon hits N. Korea, still reeling from floods
- US Open Glance
- Air China first-half profit plunges 77 percent
- Serena Williams rolls over Vandeweghe at US Open
- Roddick, VWilliams advance at US Open
- Once-detained Aussie journalist can leave Egypt
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Argentines sweep world tango competition
- AL Capsules
- Japanese pachinko mogul sues Wynn Resorts in Tokyo
- Hodges, Johnson help Tulsa beat Atlanta
- Asia stocks edge up ahead of Fed chief's speech
- Acer 2nd largest PC vendor in India
- NL Capsules
- Shares of Yulon Nissan Motor jump on H1 results
- Obama spurs New Zealand vote on gay marriage
- As election nears, Romney sons looking out for dad
- Obama spurs New Zealand vote on gay marriage
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Romney still struggles to attract Latino voters
- Tembin leaves behind heavy crop, infrastructure damage
- DP World profits rise 1.5 percent in first half
- Oil prices rise amid calls for increased output
- Taiwan shares close up 0.39%
- Court upholds Mumbai gunman's death sentence
- Oil prices fall amid calls for increased output
- Hon Hai to buy panel patents from Japan's NEC
- Turkish military is key factor in Syria planning
- New Zealand faces another 2-0 test series defeat
- Republicans turn to Romney, mock Obama
- Israelis suspected in West Bank vandalism
- Kremlin's rights council blasts Pussy Riot verdict
- Artists turn old prosthetic limbs into artworks
- Pirates down Cardinals, close on wild card
- Lufthansa cabin crew to stage strikes Thursday
- Militants attack Pakistan army post, kill 9 troops
- Local bourse stages mild technical rebound
- Cahill back in Australia squad for WCup qualifier
- India court convicts 32 in 2002 religious riots
- Flake wins Arizona US Senate nomination
- Japanese pachinko mogul sues Wynn Resorts in Tokyo
- NYC man faces sentencing for dismembering boy
- SEAL book raises questions about bin Laden's death
- Japan's Daikin to buy Goodman Global for $3.7 bln
- Germany's Bundesliga takes on Japanese flavor
- Malaysia police probe AFC multimillion graft claim
- FSC kicks off hotline service for financial consulting
- Judge allows Dotcom access to $4.8M to pay costs
- ASE talks capital expenditures, relationship with TSMC
- Amnesty urges Balkans to probe war disappearances
- Death toll in Kenya riots over clerics death 4
- Asustek posts 5.1% increase in Q2 net profit
- Ford breaks ground on new plant in eastern China
- In NYC, identifying the dead, and finding closure
- Madonna to US fans: Appreciate your freedom
- Assad says Syria regime needs time to win battle
- Study: Condemned US inmates go for comfort foods
- Calif lawmakers denounce anti-Semitism in colleges
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Fabled AP Saigon team thins, with 4 recent deaths
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Taiwanese vendor in Philippines to receive philanthropy award
- Isaac moving, nears New Orleans on Katrina date
- Afghanistan: Karzai to replace key ministers
- Former Israeli commandos dominate politics
- No Taiwan-China culture pact on cards: Culture minister
- Taipei tops Taiwan library survey
- India court convicts 32 in 2002 religious riots
- Italy pays lower rates in auction of 6-month debt
- Ukraine's highest court upholds Tymoshenko verdict
- New Zealand passes 1st stage of gay marriage law
- Japan, North Korea hold first talks in 4 years
- Yosemite officials say 1,700 visitors risk disease
- China Times: Is Hau jockeying for positions?
- Militants attack Pakistan army post, kill 8 troops
- U.S. presidential candidate supports arm sales, Taiwan Relations Act
- Taiwan, Japan have dialogue mechanism for Tiaoyutais: minister
- Attacks in Iraq kill general and 4 others
- German government to cut pension tax
- Ukraine's highest court upholds Tymoshenko verdict
- Turkey to press for safe zone in Syria
- Media says England captain Strauss to resign
- TSMC declines to comment on Apple, Qualcomm investment report
- Isaac nears New Orleans on Katrina date
- Female suicide bomber identified in Russia
- Greek coalition leaders back outline of new cuts
- Japan upper house votes to censure prime minister
- AP's fabled Saigon team thinning
- Japan's Daikin to buy Goodman Global for $3.7B
- IAEA establishes Iran Task Force
- Japan's Daikin to buy Goodman Global for $3.7 bln
- Journalist arrested in UK computer hacking probe
- Politics should not influence medical parole decision: ministry
- Civic groups plan Sept. 1 protest against media monopoly
- EU probes Ryanair's bid to takeover of Aer Lingus
- Bayer Leverkusen signs goalkeeper Michael Rensing
- Latvia believes US businessman's body found
- Pressure is on Vettel to assert title bid in Spa
- Finance ministry cautious about reducing stock transaction tax
- Isaac lashes New Orleans; winds hurt rescue work
- England captain Strauss retires from pro cricket
- David Rudisha looking for 800-meter world record
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- Egypt: military offensive in Sinai continues
- New book raises questions about bin Laden's death
- Stocks mostly down amid economic uncertainty
- China dissident jailed on Yahoo info to be freed
- Consumer prices will not return to Q1 level: foundation
- Asustek raises 2012 tablet target on Nexus 7 demand
- Newer street looks making their way to ski slopes
- Russia's women's Olympic volleyball coach dies
- Oil prices slip amid calls for increased output
- Anti-Semitism resolution hits anti-Israel protests
- Taiwan prepares for 2nd season of reality travel show
- US futures mixed ahead of growth numbers
- India's Shah Rukh Khan glad to film in Kashmir
- France wants to pay chunk of young hires' salaries
- Sister of Cardinal Paul Shan arrives in Taiwan for funeral
- Restoration work begins on typhoon-ravaged Lanyu Island
- Belgian who aided child abuse starts convent life
- Isaac lashes New Orleans on Katrina anniversary
- England captain Strauss retires from pro cricket
- 2nd typhoon threatens battered Korean Peninsula
- Egypt charges former Mubarak ally with corruption
- Reports: Plane from Spain to Amsterdam hijacked
- Press freedom group: Venezuela media under assault
- Live ammunition discovered during airport renovation
- Deschamps picks Diaby and Menez for France squad
- US economy grew at 1.7 percent rate in 2nd quarter
- German inflation rises to 2.2 percent in August
- AP's fabled Saigon team thins, with recent deaths
- US-Russia visa easing to start Sept. 9
- Greek coalition leaders back outline of new cuts
- Hon Hai chairman meets with former Japanese PM
- Futures tick higher after latest US growth numbers
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Media: Plane from Spain to Amsterdam not hijacked
- Assad acknowledges struggle to win Syria civil war
- Hearing for US soldier continues in WikiLeaks case
- 3 commandos, 11 militants killed in Georgia
- Islamic cleric in Norway convicted of Web threats
- China dissident jailed on Yahoo info to be freed
- Sentencing set for corporate espionage suspect
- France offers to pay most of young hires' salaries
- 'Enlightenment' gala to open London's Paralympics
- Stocks open higher after latest US growth numbers
- Duran Duran cancels shows due to ill keyboardist
- Review: Souza explores different musical worlds
- Petrov, Bojinov to miss WCup qualifier vs. Italy
- Company fined NT$300,000 for firing tattooed worker
- Taiwanese students attend camp on Taiping
- Stocks edge up after latest US growth numbers
- Fabio Coentrao banned 4 games, to miss Super Cup
- Contracts to buy US homes hits 2-year high in July
- Mombasa calm but tense after 2 days of riots
- German doctor fined in doping probe
- Taiwan thanks U.S. Republican Party for its support
- Attacks in Iraq kill general and 5 others
- Merkel praises Italy reforms as markets improve
- Talk of the Day -- Hon-Hai-Sharp match: a historic adventure
- Bolt targets 2016 Rio Olympics; 2013 plans unclear
- Mombasa calm but tense after 2 days of riots
- Mombasa calm but tense after 2 days of riots
- Mombasa calm but tense after 2 days of riots
- Mombasa calm but tense after 2 days of riots
- Mombasa calm but tense after 2 days of riots
- Mombasa calm but tense after 2 days of riots
- Stocks mostly down amid economic uncertainty
- Stocks mostly down amid economic uncertainty
- Stocks mostly down amid economic uncertainty
- Stocks mostly down amid economic uncertainty
- Stocks mostly down amid economic uncertainty
- Stocks mostly down amid economic uncertainty
- Stocks mostly down amid economic uncertainty
- Stocks mostly down amid economic uncertainty
- Stocks mostly down amid economic uncertainty
- Stocks mostly down amid economic uncertainty
- Stocks mostly down amid economic uncertainty
- Stocks mostly down amid economic uncertainty
- Stocks mostly down amid economic uncertainty
- India's Shah Rukh Khan glad to film in Kashmir
- India's Shah Rukh Khan glad to film in Kashmir
- India's Shah Rukh Khan glad to film in Kashmir
- India's Shah Rukh Khan glad to film in Kashmir
- India's Shah Rukh Khan glad to film in Kashmir
- India's Shah Rukh Khan glad to film in Kashmir
- India's Shah Rukh Khan glad to film in Kashmir
- Press freedom group: Venezuela media under assault
- Press freedom group: Venezuela media under assault
- Press freedom group: Venezuela media under assault
- Press freedom group: Venezuela media under assault
- Press freedom group: Venezuela media under assault
- Press freedom group: Venezuela media under assault
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Poland files new fraud charge in financial scheme
- Poland files new fraud charge in financial scheme
- Poland files new fraud charge in financial scheme
- Poland files new fraud charge in financial scheme
- Poland files new fraud charge in financial scheme
- Poland files new fraud charge in financial scheme
- Poland files new fraud charge in financial scheme
- Poland files new fraud charge in financial scheme
- Poland files new fraud charge in financial scheme
- Poland files new fraud charge in financial scheme
- Poland files new fraud charge in financial scheme
- Poland files new fraud charge in financial scheme
- Lucas receives fresh injury blow
- Lucas receives fresh injury blow
- Lucas receives fresh injury blow
- Lucas receives fresh injury blow
- Lucas receives fresh injury blow
- Lucas receives fresh injury blow
- Lucas receives fresh injury blow
- New Zealand passes 1st stage of gay marriage law
- New Zealand passes 1st stage of gay marriage law
- New Zealand passes 1st stage of gay marriage law
- New Zealand passes 1st stage of gay marriage law
- New Zealand passes 1st stage of gay marriage law
- New Zealand passes 1st stage of gay marriage law
- New Zealand passes 1st stage of gay marriage law
- Taiwan says FTA efforts not in conflict with China ties
- Egypt charges former Mubarak ally with corruption
- Egypt charges former Mubarak ally with corruption
- Egypt charges former Mubarak ally with corruption
- Egypt charges former Mubarak ally with corruption
- Egypt charges former Mubarak ally with corruption
- Egypt charges former Mubarak ally with corruption
- AP's fabled Saigon team thins, with recent deaths
- AP's fabled Saigon team thins, with recent deaths
- AP's fabled Saigon team thins, with recent deaths
- AP's fabled Saigon team thins, with recent deaths
- AP's fabled Saigon team thins, with recent deaths
- AP's fabled Saigon team thins, with recent deaths
- AP's fabled Saigon team thins, with recent deaths
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- For Your Eyes Only: Swedish Bond gala criticized
- UN chief hits host Iran over human rights
- UN chief hits host Iran over human rights
- UN chief hits host Iran over human rights
- UN chief hits host Iran over human rights
- UN chief hits host Iran over human rights
- UN chief hits host Iran over human rights
- UN chief hits host Iran over human rights
- German doctor fined in doping probe
- German doctor fined in doping probe
- German doctor fined in doping probe
- German doctor fined in doping probe
- German doctor fined in doping probe
- German doctor fined in doping probe
- German doctor fined in doping probe
- 3 commandos, 11 militants killed in Georgia
- 3 commandos, 11 militants killed in Georgia
- 3 commandos, 11 militants killed in Georgia
- 3 commandos, 11 militants killed in Georgia
- 3 commandos, 11 militants killed in Georgia
- 3 commandos, 11 militants killed in Georgia
- AP's fabled Saigon team thins, with recent deaths
- AP's fabled Saigon team thins, with recent deaths
- AP's fabled Saigon team thins, with recent deaths
- AP's fabled Saigon team thins, with recent deaths
- AP's fabled Saigon team thins, with recent deaths
- AP's fabled Saigon team thins, with recent deaths
- AP's fabled Saigon team thins, with recent deaths
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- Republicans' eyes now on conservative VP nominee
- France offers to pick up tab for young hires
- France offers to pick up tab for young hires
- France offers to pick up tab for young hires
- France offers to pick up tab for young hires
- France offers to pick up tab for young hires
- France offers to pick up tab for young hires
- France offers to pick up tab for young hires
- France offers to pick up tab for young hires
- France offers to pick up tab for young hires
- France offers to pick up tab for young hires
- France offers to pick up tab for young hires
- France offers to pick up tab for young hires
- 18 gold bars found at former fire chief's home, office
- Draghi urges Germans to support euro rescue plan
- Draghi urges Germans to support euro rescue plan
- Draghi urges Germans to support euro rescue plan
- Draghi urges Germans to support euro rescue plan
- Draghi urges Germans to support euro rescue plan
- Draghi urges Germans to support euro rescue plan
- Draghi urges Germans to support euro rescue plan
- Draghi urges Germans to support euro rescue plan
- Draghi urges Germans to support euro rescue plan
- Draghi urges Germans to support euro rescue plan
- Draghi urges Germans to support euro rescue plan
- Draghi urges Germans to support euro rescue plan
- Oil prices fall as supplies up, Isaac heads inland
- Oil prices fall as supplies up, Isaac heads inland
- Oil prices fall as supplies up, Isaac heads inland
- Oil prices fall as supplies up, Isaac heads inland
- Oil prices fall as supplies up, Isaac heads inland
- Oil prices fall as supplies up, Isaac heads inland
- Oil prices fall as supplies up, Isaac heads inland
- Oil prices fall as supplies up, Isaac heads inland
- Oil prices fall as supplies up, Isaac heads inland
- Oil prices fall as supplies up, Isaac heads inland
- Oil prices fall as supplies up, Isaac heads inland
- Oil prices fall as supplies up, Isaac heads inland
- Militants attack Pakistan army post, kill 8 troops
- Militants attack Pakistan army post, kill 8 troops
- Militants attack Pakistan army post, kill 8 troops
- Militants attack Pakistan army post, kill 8 troops
- Militants attack Pakistan army post, kill 8 troops
- Militants attack Pakistan army post, kill 8 troops
- Militants attack Pakistan army post, kill 8 troops
- US crude oil supplies grow by 3.8 million barrels
- US crude oil supplies grow by 3.8 million barrels
- US crude oil supplies grow by 3.8 million barrels
- US crude oil supplies grow by 3.8 million barrels
- US crude oil supplies grow by 3.8 million barrels
- US crude oil supplies grow by 3.8 million barrels
- Journalist arrested in UK computer hacking probe
- Journalist arrested in UK computer hacking probe
- Journalist arrested in UK computer hacking probe
- Journalist arrested in UK computer hacking probe
- Journalist arrested in UK computer hacking probe
- Journalist arrested in UK computer hacking probe
- Journalist arrested in UK computer hacking probe
- Journalist arrested in UK computer hacking probe
- Journalist arrested in UK computer hacking probe
- Journalist arrested in UK computer hacking probe
- Journalist arrested in UK computer hacking probe
- Journalist arrested in UK computer hacking probe
- Spanish town turns red for annual tomato fight
- Spanish town turns red for annual tomato fight
- Spanish town turns red for annual tomato fight
- Spanish town turns red for annual tomato fight
- Spanish town turns red for annual tomato fight
- Spanish town turns red for annual tomato fight
- Bolt targets 2016 Rio Olympics; 2013 plans unclear
- Venice opens with 'The Reluctant Fundamentalist'
- Israeli victims' relatives visit site of attack
- Tottenham to replace Modric with Dembele
- Israeli archeologists find rare stone age figures
- CNOOC applies for approval of Nexen deal
- World marks day of the missing
- Hanwha to take over German solar firm Q-Cells
- 3 ISAF soldiers killed by gunman wearing Afghan army uniform
- Philippine economy grows faster than estimated as services gain
- Merkel, Monti clash in crisis talks as Draghi prepares ECB plan
- Clinton departs to Asia-Pacific to enhance security, trade ties
- Indonesia, Cambodia sign rice-import memorandum of understanding
- UN chief hits host Iran over human rights
- Amish man details US hair-cutting attack on dad
- Dollar rises on better US economic growth
- Barton meets Marseille management to discuss move
- Jordan warns Syrian refugees against rioting
- Stocks edge up after US growth revised higher
- Israeli victims' kin visit site of Bulgaria bomb
- Bayern signs Javi Martinez from Bilbao
- Serra replaces Nalbandian as del Potro's opponent
- Swimmer Jukic banned for insulting officials
- YPF CEO to reveal future plans after 100 days
- Citigroup agrees to pay $590M in shareholder suit
- Crowds welcome Paralympic torch to London
- Seth MacFarlane to be season's 1st 'SNL' host
- US delivers last batch of tanks to Iraq
- Rapper Beanie Sigel faces weapon charges in US
- US: West Nile virus cases rise 40 percent in week
- Kessiakoff wins Vuelta leg 11; Rodriguez has lead
- Argentine president wants to take on Hollywood
- Retrial for US priest in child sex assault case
- No. 1 Azarenka beats Flipkens in US Open 2nd round
- Amnesty urges Balkans to probe war disappearances
- Editor: Judge 'throws the book' at UK media
- China-owned CNOOC applies for Nexen deal approval
- Forward Bojan joins AC Milan on loan from Roma
- Motorola trade secrets thief gets 4-year term
- US judge in WikiLeaks case weighs evidence request
- Officer: Lindh, Muslim inmates defy prison staff
- Gas station blast injures 31 in Cuba; 5 'grave'
- Samsung reveals new Galaxy Note II
- Sota, uncle of golf great Ballesteros, dies at 74
- Motorola trade secrets thief gets 4-year term
- U.S. Open Results
- Democrats to stress Obama national security record
- Oil falls on supply; G-7 wants more production
- Turris gets 5-year extension
- FX orders 90 more episodes of 'Anger Management'
- For Peru farmers, water and mining don't mix
- 4 Kenyan police wounded in grenade attack
- Few think Bernanke to signal action at conference
- US waives visa ban for Myanmar official visits
- In Arctic, Greenpeace picks new fight with old foe
- No. 1 Azarenka posts another easy win at US Open
- Levee in Louisiana may be intentionally breached
- Fed survey: US economy grew during summer
- Analysts: Financial impacts after Venezuela blast
- United says hardware issue caused outage
- Isaac spins into New Orleans on slow slog inland
- Armstrong says he's 7-time Tour de France champ
- Brazil expands its anti-Aids program
- New Orleans imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew for Isaac
- Official: Lindh, other Muslim inmates are defiant
- Judge orders arrest of Mexican ex-governor
- Lennon killer wants to live with minister if freed
- Venice opener seeks to expose divisive stereotypes
- Officials may breach levee as Isaac storms inland
- Bear freed from cage in Lithuanian bar
- NYC man gets 40 years-life for boy's dismemberment
- Kim Kardashian and Old Navy settle lawsuit over ad
- Sony to sell ultra-HD '4K' TV set in US stores
- Cops: Religion not motive in attack on Jewish man
- Italy to train in quake-hit zone in Emilia-Romagna
- NFL to use replacement officials for Week 1
- Prosecutors in Colorado attack get school records
- Notorious Pakistan A-bomb scientist tries politics
- NY man gets 40 years-life for boy's dismemberment
- NYC man gets 40 years to life for dismembering boy
- Modena creates ethics commission to combat fixing
- Chile police probed for stripping children naked
- UK foreign minister, Ecuador VP meet over Assange
- Samsung unveils voice-controlled camera
- 'Enlightenment' gala opens London's Paralympics
- Egypt pulls back some Sinai tanks
- Jordan wants to deport Syrian refugees who rioted
- Syrian opposition figure bows out, citing strife
- US waives visa ban for Myanmar official visits
- Julio Cesar agrees to join QPR
- Electric vehicle kills American tourist in Denmark
- Review: `Good Time' provides exactly that
- Tennis referee pleads not guilty to murder in US
- Oil price falls as crude supply rises
- Barclays hit by fraud probe over Mideast investors
- Treasury yields inch higher along with stocks
- US senator, ex-senator honored for nuke efforts
- Isaac bears down, China buys up: Wheat price jumps
- Syrian opposition figure: strife has hurt cause
- Senegalese president to disband senate
- Ohio man says hair cutting shamed his Amish father
- French probe deepens confusion over Arafat death
- Judge orders arrest of Mexican ex-governor
- Isaac lashes New Orleans on Katrina anniversary
- Stocks inch up after US growth revised higher
- Chevy Volt broke monthly sales record in August
- Man if Afghan uniform kills 3 NATO troops
- Fed survey finds moderate US growth during summer
- Authorities bust cocaine lab in remote Honduras
- Buffett, near 82, reflects on staying in Nebraska
- Lennon killer wants to live with minister if freed
- Syria's Assad acknowledges struggles in civil war
- US makes push to work with new Egypt government
- Yahoo fires bureau chief for Romney/blacks remark
- Mexico announces deep-water oil find
- Lugar, Nunn honored for nuclear security efforts
- Yelp shares surge as insiders hold on to stock
- Analysts: Financial impacts after Venezuela blast
- FX orders 90 more episodes of 'Anger Management'
- Women gets 4 years for stealing Motorola secrets
- 2 killed as police clash with Peru coca growers
- Senegalese president to disband senate
- Prosecutors seek Colorado shooting suspect's notes
- 'Blue moon' on same day as Neil Armstrong service
- New book shows bin Laden raid up close
- Scotiabank to buy ING Bank of Canada
- Isner exhales after tight 1st-round win at US Open
- Judge in WikiLeaks case weighs evidence request
- Wednesday's Champions League Results
- Lille leaves it late to progress in CLeague
- Officials: 5 killed in drone attack in east Yemen
- Brazil's capital asks for help to fight violence
- NASA Mars rover begins trek to new destination
- Fired Yahoo chief sorry for Romney/blacks remark
- Hacker accesses players' Twitter accounts
- Yoko Ono, son launch environmental coalition in NY
- Jackson family in Gary to mark pop star's birthday
- Yahoo fires bureau chief for Romney/blacks remark
- Scotiabank to buy ING Bank of Canada
- Saudi at Guantanamo charged with aiding terrorism
- Spanish Football Results
- Indie stores, Kobo reading service reach e-deal
- Madrid beats 10-man Barca 2-1 to win Super Cup
- Karzai moves to replace Afghan security chiefs
- 200 US Marines join anti-drug effort in Guatemala
- Anti-gov't protests in Maldives ahead of report
- Cayman police investigate Ecuador man's death
- Air New Zealand profit dips but growth forecast
- Ships go to rescue of asylum seekers off Indonesia
- 'Spirit in Motion' gala opens London's Paralympics
- Louisiana official: Levee will be breached
- NHL, NHLPA break for the day with no counteroffer
- Convention spotlight shines on running mate Ryan
- Clijsters loses at US Open in last match of career
- Clijsters says goodbye with 2nd-round loss at Open
- Australia to debut at 2013 Little League WS
- Julia Child foundation, oven-maker in legal fight
- Ships go to rescue of asylum seekers off Indonesia
- Retailers brace for possible Eastern ports strike
- 200 US Marines join anti-drug effort in Guatemala
- Book describes bin Laden raid up close
- US authorities end rescue efforts in flooded area
- Mexico: 2 CIA agents wounded in shooting go to US
- Amazon Indians: Mass killing reported in Venezuela
- Stosur advances with another easy win at US Open
- Today In History
- 100-year-old driver hits 11 people near LA school
- Attorneys general join $69M electronic book deal
- Mexico City man dies after falling in storm drain
- Clijsters says goodbye with 2nd-round loss at Open
- Ships try to rescue asylum seekers off Indonesia
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Thailand set to break massage world record
- Soldier who lost leg works as US Open ballperson
- McCain criticizes Obama on foreign policy
- Sen. Paul says Obamacare is unconstitutional
- Palin: 'Sorry' Fox TV canceled interviews
- US: Glad ex-Marine off death row, still worried
- No. 3 Sharapova advances to US Open 3rd round
- Honduras policeman apologizes to journalists
- American wild card Burdette into US Open 3rd round
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Jackson family in Gary to mark pop star's birthday
- Thailand set to break massage world record
- Amazon Indians: Mass killing reported in Venezuela
- 9 killed in coal mine explosion in southwest China
- Chivas USA partners gain sole control of team
- Merkel in China for talks on trade, European debt
- AL Capsules
- 3 Australian soldiers killed in Afghanistan
- 19 killed in coal mine blast in southwest China
- Ryan says Republican ticket will create jobs
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- Quanta set to expand margins in 2013: J.P. Morgan
- President visits typhoon-ravaged outlying islands
- Philippine economy expands 5.9 percent
- Ryan blasts Obama as he accepts VP nomination
- United Daily News: Rethinking how to reconstruct Lanyu
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Police: 100-year-old driver hits 11 near LA school
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- NY late goal snatches 2-2 draw at DC
- Asia's biggest cruise liner to make Taiwan port call
- Mexico electoral court ready to rule on elections
- 140 missing, 6 rescued as boat sinks off Indonesia
- Shares of Asustek jump on better-than-expected Q2 results
- Taiwan's dignity should be maintained in FTA signings: academic
- 2nd typhoon hits SKorea, moves toward NKorea
- Military deployed to aid typhoon-ravaged Orchid Island
- Q&A about UN Security Council meeting on Syria
- SEAL's book shows bin Laden raid up close
- US commander: Stealth fighters `100 percent' safe
- Dapeng Airlines plane loses contact
- Isaac lashes New Orleans 7 years after Katrina
- Afghanistan helicopter crash kills 2 NATO troops
- Amla, Philander nominated for ICC awards
- Asia stocks mostly down amid economic uncertainty
- Israeli official: Government to round up Sudanese
- Pakistan: Bail delayed in Christian blasphemy case
- 5 Australian soldiers killed in Afghanistan