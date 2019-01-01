英文新聞列表 English News List
- Eisenhowers ask to rework Gehry-designed memorial
- US rescues Iranians at sea; assails nuke activity
- Powerful earthquake hits off western Indonesia
- Google search gets more personal, raises hackles
- `Doomsday Clock' moves 1 minute closer to midnight
- Controversy mars start of review of Asia pipeline
- Argentina announces friendlies vs. Brazil, Saudis
- Romney leads in early returns in New Hampshire
- Thousands celebrate life of slain US park ranger
- Romney jumps to early lead in primary
- Mexico seizes 32.6 tons of meth precursor chemical
- Review: Swinton grounds `Talk About Kevin'
- Levitan surprised at acceptance of gay characters
- President Obama wins Democratic primary
- Romney wins New Hampshire primary
- Bogut returns to Bucks after missing 4 games
- Geithner in Beijing, faces uphill struggle on Iran
- US fires 1st drone in Pakistan since fatal strike
- Top freestyle skier injured in Park City
- Barricades at NYC's former Occupy camp are removed
- Records: Former US governor pardons more than 200
- LPGA adds 4 tournaments, including 3 in the US
- Sober Herchcovitch show opens Rio fashion week
- William Shatner to star in a one-man Broadway show
- Ortega takes oath for 3rd term as Nicaragua leader
- Romney wins New Hampshire presidential primary
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Shelton returns to co-host ACM Awards with Reba
- US: Mexico kingpin Guzman 'world's most powerful'
- Alaska town seeks shovels; braces for latest storm
- Taiwan shares open higher
- TransCanada exec says Asian markets an option
- Asia stocks up as confidence in US economy grows
- Petkovic out of Australian Open with back injury
- 7.3 quake hits off Indonesia; panic, no injuries
- Amazon gets on board with UltraViolet movie system
- 3 dead, 37 rescued in Antarctic fishing boat fire
- Motorola pledges to use Intel chips in smartphones
- GM says Opel brand is not for sale
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Valverde happy to return to cycling
- Japan railway chief not guilty in 2005 derailment
- Video of man beating Mexican doorman draws anger
- North China tourist city of Xi'an bans large dogs
- US fires 1st drone in Pakistan in 6 weeks; 4 dead
- Oil below $102 as Iran oil embargo talks falter
- Shares of flat panel makers rally on upbeat industry outlook
- Al-Azhar sheik proposes bill of rights for Egypt
- Northern India train collision kills 4 people
- Petkovic out of Australian Open with back injury
- China Times: A return of minority government?
- Sydney International Results
- Report: Bomb kills Iran university professor
- Long Lunar New Year holiday expected to boost outbound tourism
- Ganguly fears India has lost ability to win abroad
- Taiwan shares close up 0.13%
- Japan railway chief not guilty in 2005 derailment
- Indignant NKorea doesn't dismiss food-nuke deal
- British Open Australasian Qualifying Scores
- Heineken Open Results
- 12 killed when bus falls into gorge in India
- Merkel meeting with Monti in Berlin
- Kooyong Classic Results
- Toyota Prius Japan top-selling car for third year
- Report: Bomb kills official at Iran nuke facility
- Russian sapper killed while defusing bomb
- Official: Gunmen attack intelligence bus in Yemen
- Woman's body in suitcase found at Manila's airport
- German economy grew by 3 percent in 2011
- Ex-chief of Bangladesh party jailed pending trial
- Bryant scores 48 as Lakers top Suns
- Government: Ongoing Nigeria strike invites anarchy
- Marine testifies he did not identify targets
- Ferrer reaches quarters in Auckland
- Townsend leads British Open qualifiers
- Egypt activists vow no Israeli pilgrimage to tomb
- Report: Bomb kills Iranian nuclear expert
- Government: Ongoing Nigeria strike invites anarchy
- Jaguars hire Mularkey as head coach
- New violence in Syria as observers under scrutiny
- Fish beats Raonic, Melzer upsets Tsonga at Kooyong
- Czech government approves religious restitution
- Taiwan shares extend gains on fund inflows
- Funeral for murdered Taiwanese students held in Tokyo
- Magazine digest -- Businesses hyped over Kinmen potential
- Cyprus allows ship carrying munitions to leave
- Bomb plot suspect rails against Christians, Jews
- Monti seeks more EU support ahead of Merkel talks
- NKorea keeps door open for food-nuke deal
- Ferrari F1 team to unveil revised 2012 car Feb. 3
- World stocks up as confidence in US economy grows
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Geithner presses Beijing on Iran, currency
- Greek official says 2011 deficit to exceed target
- Samuels spurs Jamaica to tense victory over CCC
- Scots leader: Scotland must run independence vote
- 6 pandas amble toward freedom in China preserve
- Snow-weary Alaska town orders more shovels
- Ferrari names Hamashima as tire director
- Acer unconsolidated sales in December down 7.61 percent
- Kodak sues HTC, Apple for digital image patent dispute
- Ferrari's entire focus is on technical development
- Gifts galore for William and Kate on overseas trip
- Stalberg's hat trick lifts Blackhawks over Jackets
- Kvitova into semifinals against Li at Sydney
- Scots leader: Scotland must run independence vote
- Hobart International Results
- Teen suicide bomber targets Afghan police, 1 hurt
- Kulemin helps Maple Leafs beat Sabres 2-0
- US aided Pakistan group which supported extremists
- American convicted for abusing Cambodian boys
- NKorea keeps door open for food-nuke deal with US
- Soong claims to be 'only choice' in election
- China to discuss Arab Spring with Gulf leaders
- Greek deficit to exceed target in 2011
- German economy feared to have stalled
- SEF rejects charge that Ma once denied '1992 Consensus'
- Czech govt approves religious restitution
- Election bookmaking ring busted in Chiayi
- World markets cautiously hopeful on US earnings
- UEFA threatens Greek club PAOK with European ban
- Value of China's 2012 orders of Taiwanese flat panels down from 2011
- Barthel upsets Medina Garrigues in 2nd round
- U.S dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- EU threatens action over Hungary deficit
- Kuwait bans 14 candidates from February elections
- Syria's Assad makes rare appearance at rally
- EU's chicken-and-egg conundrum
- 5 men on trial in UK over anti-gay leaflets
- Egypt: Israeli pilgrimage 'impossible' thus year
- Ivory Coast names squad, Ghana sweats over Gyan
- Syria's Assad makes rare appearance at rally
- Pakistan army warns of 'consequences' to PM charge
- New snake in Tanzania: 'Fierce, probably venomous'
- Poland: 7 charged over shale gas in Poland
- Dutch court orders companies to block Pirate Bay
- Egypt: Israeli pilgrimage 'impossible' this year
- EU says Hungary may not be complying with EU law
- New snake in Tanzania: 'Fierce, probably venomous'
- Pakistani official: Defense secretary dismissed
- Hon Hai to continue strong shipments in 2012: Barclays Capital
- Bomb kills Iranian nuclear expert
- Jon Robin Baitz playwright shakes off failure
- TransAsia increases Lunar New Year flights to Kimen, Penghu
- Pakistan army warns of 'consequences' to PM charge
- Proteas win toss, bat in 1st ODI versus Sri Lanka
- `Desperate Housewives' creator chills movie hopes
- EU threatens action over Hungary policies
- PM Cameron: UK movies should be more mainstream
- Taiwanese businessmen in China to flying back vote in elections
- Sales begin in Paris amid worries for economy
- Mainz signs teenage goalkeeper Loris Karius
- Bahrain F1 to reinstate dismissed employees
- Turkish PM back in form after surgery
- Japan, Thailand to jointly aid flooded businesses
- Barcelona's Dani Alves to miss Copa del Rey match
- Slovene parliament to vote on new PM
- Arrests in Puerto Rico, US in document fraud case
- Ma questions sincerity of rival's coalition proposal
- Kauto Star, Long Run entered for Gold Cup
- DPP county, city chiefs urge 'fair crackdown' on bribery
- CHT urges parents to protect children from online dangers
- Hostess Brands files for bankruptcy protection
- Oil dips to near $101 as Iran embargo talks falter
- Mrs Obama: Tired of 'angry black woman stereotype
- Syria's Assad makes rare appearance at rally
- Lancaster shakes up England squad for 6 Nations
- Security measures boosted to protect presidential candidates
- Republicans turn their attention to South Carolina
- Pakistan army warns of 'consequences' to PM charge
- Wall Street futures edge lower on euro worries
- Judge Evaluation Commission launched
- Financial crisis lays seeds of 'dystopian future'
- Mrs Obama: Tired of 'angry black woman' stereotype
- Monti: Support for EU financial transaction tax
- DeLillo a finalist for short story prize
- Lancaster shakes up England squad for 6 Nations
- German economy feared to have stalled
- Wozniacki loses, Kvitova into Sydney semis
- Twinkies maker Hostess seeks bankruptcy protection
- French government defends Global AIDS Fund
- Sri Lankans protest editor's unsolved murder
- China, India skyscraper boom may herald downturn
- MI5 named as gay-friendly employer
- EU threatens legal action against Hungary
- Divorced NY man suing over wedding pics speaks
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- A snake named Matilda: New species in Tanzania
- Czech govt to compensate religious groups
- Number of poor, homeless at year-end banquet hits new high
- US winger Rogers awaits work permit to join Leeds
- Sect leader challenges Nigeria president in video
- UK spy agency MI5 named as gay-friendly employer
- Sri Lankans protest editor's unsolved murder
- 7 charged with corruption over shale gas in Poland
- Russia says spacecraft may crash into Indian Ocean
- Icahn ends takeover attempt of Commercial Metals
- Dried day lilies containing high levels of bleach recalled
- Cologne sends Tomoaki Makino back to Japan
- Gunmen kill 3 Iraqi police officers in ambush
- Wozniacki loses, Kvitova into Sydney semis
- Wozniacki loses, Kvitova into Sydney semis
- Wozniacki loses, Kvitova into Sydney semis
- Wozniacki loses, Kvitova into Sydney semis
- 30 Romanian policemen suspected of taking bribes
- 30 Romanian policemen suspected of taking bribes
- 30 Romanian policemen suspected of taking bribes
- 30 Romanian policemen suspected of taking bribes
- 30 Romanian policemen suspected of taking bribes
- 30 Romanian policemen suspected of taking bribes
- Mitt Romney says Obama too cozy with Europe
- Mitt Romney says Obama too cozy with Europe
- Mitt Romney says Obama too cozy with Europe
- Mitt Romney says Obama too cozy with Europe
- Mitt Romney says Obama too cozy with Europe
- Mitt Romney says Obama too cozy with Europe
- Economy, stability decisive factors in Taiwan poll: U.S. scholars
- Golden Globe nominees ready for Gervais' wrath
- Golden Globe nominees ready for Gervais' wrath
- Golden Globe nominees ready for Gervais' wrath
- Golden Globe nominees ready for Gervais' wrath
- Golden Globe nominees ready for Gervais' wrath
- Golden Globe nominees ready for Gervais' wrath
- Wall Street edges lower on euro worries
- Wall Street edges lower on euro worries
- Wall Street edges lower on euro worries
- Wall Street edges lower on euro worries
- Wall Street edges lower on euro worries
- Wall Street edges lower on euro worries
- Dutch court orders companies to block Pirate Bay
- Dutch court orders companies to block Pirate Bay
- Dutch court orders companies to block Pirate Bay
- Dutch court orders companies to block Pirate Bay
- Dutch court orders companies to block Pirate Bay
- Dutch court orders companies to block Pirate Bay
- Dutch court orders companies to block Pirate Bay
- Dutch court orders companies to block Pirate Bay
- Dutch court orders companies to block Pirate Bay
- Dutch court orders companies to block Pirate Bay
- Dutch court orders companies to block Pirate Bay
- Dutch court orders companies to block Pirate Bay
- South Africa loses 8 rhinos in 1 day
- South Africa loses 8 rhinos in 1 day
- South Africa loses 8 rhinos in 1 day
- South Africa loses 8 rhinos in 1 day
- South Africa loses 8 rhinos in 1 day
- South Africa loses 8 rhinos in 1 day
- US envoy: Myanmar weak against human trafficking
- US envoy: Myanmar weak against human trafficking
- US envoy: Myanmar weak against human trafficking
- US envoy: Myanmar weak against human trafficking
- US envoy: Myanmar weak against human trafficking
- US envoy: Myanmar weak against human trafficking
- US envoy: Myanmar weak against human trafficking
- US envoy: Myanmar weak against human trafficking
- 7 charged with corruption over shale gas in Poland
- 7 charged with corruption over shale gas in Poland
- 7 charged with corruption over shale gas in Poland
- 7 charged with corruption over shale gas in Poland
- 7 charged with corruption over shale gas in Poland
- 7 charged with corruption over shale gas in Poland
- 7 charged with corruption over shale gas in Poland
- 7 charged with corruption over shale gas in Poland
- 7 charged with corruption over shale gas in Poland
- 7 charged with corruption over shale gas in Poland
- MEPs warn latest treaty draft violates EU accords
- MEPs warn latest treaty draft violates EU accords
- MEPs warn latest treaty draft violates EU accords
- MEPs warn latest treaty draft violates EU accords
- MEPs warn latest treaty draft violates EU accords
- 7 charged with corruption over shale gas in Poland
- 7 charged with corruption over shale gas in Poland
- MEPs warn latest treaty draft violates EU accords
- Hamas sentences Palestinian to death
- Hamas sentences Palestinian to death
- Hamas sentences Palestinian to death
- Hamas sentences Palestinian to death
- Hamas sentences Palestinian to death
- Hamas sentences Palestinian to death
- Report says nuclear materials far from secure
- Paparazzi hounding of bereaved father spurs call for news boycott
- Tunisia sees 4 cases of self-immolation in a week
- Youths go on rampage in Nigeria's north, killing 1
- Taipei 2012 book fair to feature green reading
- Activists to attempt to cross into Syria
- Oil price drops close to $101 on Europe concerns
- Canada gets Olympic spot in women's gymnastics
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Bahrain tries 5 police over blogger death in jail
- Kaisa Makarainen wins biathlon World Cup event
- Sun shines again for Woody Allen after 'Midnight'
- Stratfor back online after cyberhack
- Van der Sloot pleads guilty to killing Peru woman
- Mitt Romney attacks Obama as too cozy with Europe
- Pope gets rare, scaled visitor at general audience
- Sect leader challenges Nigeria president in video
- French journalist killed in Syria
- 2012 Vuelta sees Spanish classic confined to north
- British artist's spot paintings at 11 locations
- 3 killed in Brazil youth detention center
- MEPs warn latest treaty draft violates EU accords
- Michael Johnson to help F1 speed up pit stops
- Peter Fill fastest in 1st Lauberhorn training run
- Men's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- China's treatment of dissidents will affect cross-strait ties: MAC
- Van der Sloot pleads guilty to killing Peru woman
- US woman on MTV's 'Teen Mom 2' arrested again
- Taiwan must change economic perception of China: CEPD head
- Pakistan fires defense secretary, escalates crisis
- Romanian police to be arrested for alleged abuse
- Teenage sailor nears end of trip round the world
- Taiwan to sign investment MOU with Australian fund manager
- Australian Open Qualifying Results
- 47,000 people killed in drug violence in Mexico
- PFP presidential candidate steps up campaign in Taipei rally
- Aretha Franklin to play New Orleans' Essence Fest
- Man at center of Khan appeal to attend IBF hearing
- USOC to resume talks with IOC; 2022 bid on hold
- South Africa vs. Sri Lanka Scores
- Reports: Prosecutor shot during German trial
- BBC wins legal battle to interview terror suspect
- Ashes of murdered Taiwanese students brought home
- Dutch reporter injured in Homs, Syria
- Amla century drives South Africa to 301-8
- Oil price falls near $101 as supplies rise
- Bumpy earnings season ahead for banks
- Russian diplomat warns West against attack on Iran
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- US man suing Facebook fined $5,000 by court
- Pepsi Beverages pays $3.1M in racial bias case
- Doni faces CAS hearing into match-fixing
- Slovene parliament rejects PM-designate
- Slovene parliament rejects PM-designate
- Slovene parliament rejects PM-designate
- Czech govt to compensate religious groups
- Czech govt to compensate religious groups
- Czech govt to compensate religious groups
- Czech govt to compensate religious groups
- Czech govt to compensate religious groups
- US envoy: Myanmar weak against human trafficking
- US envoy: Myanmar weak against human trafficking
- US envoy: Myanmar weak against human trafficking
- US envoy: Myanmar weak against human trafficking
- US envoy: Myanmar weak against human trafficking
- US envoy: Myanmar weak against human trafficking
- US envoy: Myanmar weak against human trafficking
- US envoy: Myanmar weak against human trafficking
- Republicans turn their attention to South Carolina
- Republicans turn their attention to South Carolina
- Republicans turn their attention to South Carolina
- Republicans turn their attention to South Carolina
- Republicans turn their attention to South Carolina
- Republicans turn their attention to South Carolina
- NKorea keeps door open for food-nuke deal with US
- NKorea keeps door open for food-nuke deal with US
- NKorea keeps door open for food-nuke deal with US
- NKorea keeps door open for food-nuke deal with US
- NKorea keeps door open for food-nuke deal with US
- NKorea keeps door open for food-nuke deal with US
- NKorea keeps door open for food-nuke deal with US
- Egypt marking uprising start date as holiday
- Egypt marking uprising start date as holiday
- Egypt marking uprising start date as holiday
- Egypt marking uprising start date as holiday
- Egypt marking uprising start date as holiday
- Egypt marking uprising start date as holiday
- 6 pandas amble toward freedom in China preserve
- 6 pandas amble toward freedom in China preserve
- 6 pandas amble toward freedom in China preserve
- 6 pandas amble toward freedom in China preserve
- 6 pandas amble toward freedom in China preserve
- 6 pandas amble toward freedom in China preserve
- 6 pandas amble toward freedom in China preserve
- Argentina announces friendlies vs. Brazil, Saudis
- Argentina announces friendlies vs. Brazil, Saudis
- Argentina announces friendlies vs. Brazil, Saudis
- Argentina announces friendlies vs. Brazil, Saudis
- Argentina announces friendlies vs. Brazil, Saudis
- Argentina announces friendlies vs. Brazil, Saudis
- Argentina announces friendlies vs. Brazil, Saudis
- New wave of asylum seeker boats raises Aussie ire
- New wave of asylum seeker boats raises Aussie ire
- New wave of asylum seeker boats raises Aussie ire
- New wave of asylum seeker boats raises Aussie ire
- New wave of asylum seeker boats raises Aussie ire
- New wave of asylum seeker boats raises Aussie ire
- New wave of asylum seeker boats raises Aussie ire
- Japan railway chief not guilty in 2005 derailment
- Japan railway chief not guilty in 2005 derailment
- Japan railway chief not guilty in 2005 derailment
- Japan railway chief not guilty in 2005 derailment
- Japan railway chief not guilty in 2005 derailment
- Japan railway chief not guilty in 2005 derailment
- Japan railway chief not guilty in 2005 derailment
- Japan railway chief not guilty in 2005 derailment
- Japan railway chief not guilty in 2005 derailment
- Japan railway chief not guilty in 2005 derailment
- Japan railway chief not guilty in 2005 derailment
- Japan railway chief not guilty in 2005 derailment
- Japan railway chief not guilty in 2005 derailment
- Japan railway chief not guilty in 2005 derailment
- Pope gets rare, scaled visitor at general audience
- Pope gets rare, scaled visitor at general audience
- Pope gets rare, scaled visitor at general audience
- Pope gets rare, scaled visitor at general audience
- Pope gets rare, scaled visitor at general audience
- Pope gets rare, scaled visitor at general audience
- Crowd at NYC's ex-Occupy camp dwindles at daylight
- Crowd at NYC's ex-Occupy camp dwindles at daylight
- Crowd at NYC's ex-Occupy camp dwindles at daylight
- Crowd at NYC's ex-Occupy camp dwindles at daylight
- Crowd at NYC's ex-Occupy camp dwindles at daylight
- Crowd at NYC's ex-Occupy camp dwindles at daylight
- Prosecutor shot dead during German trial
- Prosecutor shot dead during German trial
- Prosecutor shot dead during German trial
- Prosecutor shot dead during German trial
- Prosecutor shot dead during German trial
- Prosecutor shot dead during German trial
- Soong: I am in this election to win
- Turkish PM back in form after surgery
- Taiwan dollar rises to 2-month high before this week’s election
- EU threatens action over Hungary policies
- Pakistan army warns of ‘consequences’ to PM charge
- Massive Taiwanese businessmen in China returning to vote
- Police busts election bookmaking ring in Chiayi
- Ma did not once denied ‘1992 Consensus’: SEF
- Funeral for two murdered Taiwanese students held in Tokyo
- British gov’t to give Scotland independence vote
- NKorea keeps door open for food-nuke deal
- Report: Israel hacker stages retaliatory data leak
- Government: Ongoing Nigeria strike invites anarchy
- Egypt activists vow no Israeli pilgrimage to tomb
- Geithner presses Beijing on Iran, currency
- Banner future for digital advertising
- 15 more deaths as Nigeria hit by religious violence and fuel strike
- Ford CFO Booth: We won’t turn a profit this year in Asia-Pacific
- German 2013 power stable as crude oil trades little changed
- Nova heads for more than five-month high, closing gap with U.S.
- Asia stocks up as confidence in U.S. economy grows
- China swap rates drop most in three weeks as PBOC may add cash
- Bomb kills Iran nuclear scientist, US denies involvement
- Russia’s space chief says failures may be sabotage
- Google adds social network to search results
- Company announces low-cost DNA decoding machine
- Official says Hong Kong’s air pollution “very high” due to heavy traffic
- Haiti experiences progress, exasperation 2 years after quake
- US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says Arab League monitoring mission in Syria has failed
- A perfect doll
- Political Islam without oil
- In the long run, it’s still Romney
- John Williams and Steven Spielberg mark 40 years of collaboration
- Can you say that on TV? The Supreme Court debates
- Hundreds rally in US over Guantanamo prison on 10th anniversary
- 'Designing Women' star Potts takes on new role
- 180,000 Taiwanese businesspeople in China to return to vote: KMT
- No review? Sorry, no Oscar
- Levitan surprised at acceptance of gay characters
- Woman uninterested in marriage gets pressure from her family
- Meatless in the Midwest: a tale of survival
- CDC: Young adults down 9 drinks when they binge
- Students learn with donated iPads
- Marijuana doesn’t harm lung function, study found
- ‘Outside People’: A subject the guide books don’t cover
- Wright leads Warriors past Heat in 111-106 win
- Lakers beat Suns 99-83 to win 3rd in a row
- Iran President Ahmadinejad in Cuba visit criticizes capitalism as root cause of war
- Nigerian Nobel laureate worries sect violence and strike will lead to civil war
- Jaguars hire Mularkey as head coach
- Dodgers settle with Fox, abandon media rights sale
- Baseball owners want Selig to extend contract, source says
- First western journalist killed in Syrian crackdown on rare government-authorized visit
- Sanctions on Iran oil to have impact on South Korea, as Geithner visits China and Japan
- US military to investigate video of soldiers urinating on dead Taliban bodies
- China’s inflation rate ease to 15- month low at 4.1 in December
- Mexico: 2 no-head bodies found in burning car; drug violence kills 47,000
- Russian President Dmitry Medvedev assigned Viktor Zubkov to set up an intergovernmental watchdog
- Thousands of Haitians still live in tent since 2010 earthquake
- Taiwan presidential candidates hold press conference for foreign media, Taiwan-China relations in focus
- Japanese PM Yoshihiko Noda told US about sanction on Iran to hurt global economy
- Astronomers say there are more planets than stars in Milky Way
- US bans orange juice imports temporarily over fungicide concern
- Hurun report: LV is the best choice as Chinese millionaires buying gifts for friends and business contacts
- Uganda’s government suspended subsidies for electricity users
- Apple Plans “special event” in New York on Jan. 19
- Italy’s PM Mario Monti says ECB may “feel more relaxed” at sustaining fiscal discipline in EU
- US scientists find inherited mutation in gene linked to prostate cancer
- Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos: bill on implementation structural reforms for 2012 to 2015 must be voted through by
- German prosecutor shot dead by defendant during trial
- Hungary agreed with IMF to unlock financial aid
- Tiny frog claimed as world's smallest animal with spine
- North Korea announces Kim Jong-il’s body to be permanently preserved
- Mirandes' surprising cup run helped by its banker
- Judge halts killer's Ohio execution, scolds state
- 'General Bradley' gets respect in Italy's Serie A
- Peterson accuses Khan of being a bad loser
- Nigeria strike unites classes in populist anger
- CEO: Archer Daniels Midland to cut 1,000 jobs
- Swiss central bank chief leaves with year's salary
- US tight-lipped on Iranian scientist's death
- US official meets with Egypt's Islamists
- Ohio parents admit denying ailing son medical care
- England calm despite top-order batting failures
- Michael Johnson to help F1 speed up pit stops
- Iraq: Gunmen kill Iraqi police, mayor in ambushes
- French cameraman killed in Syria
- Finchem gets 4-year extension
- Official: Expelled Venezuelan has left the US
- Homicide drops off US list of top causes of death
- BBC wins legal battle to interview terror suspect
- CEO: Archer Daniels Midland to cut 1,000 jobs
- German recession fears weigh on markets
- Tunisians stage rival protests over police powers
- Man accused in Rwanda's genocide to be deported
- US raises outreach to Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood
- Ford recalls 450,426 minivans and SUVs
- Monti backs French, German push for financial tax
- Luc Bondy staging of `Tosca' returns to Met
- US denies role in Iranian scientist's death
- Wall Street edges lower on new euro worries
- Barca's Iniesta, Alves to miss Copa del Rey match
- Swiss central bank chief leaves with year's salary
- Episcopal church wins control of state churches
- Prosecutor: Synagogue residence firebombed
- Ex-detective's arrest adds twist to hack scandal
- Israeli military chief hints at anti-Iran activity
- Rights groups say Tunisians in Gitmo must be freed
- Euro falls to new 16-month low against dollar
- Pakistan fires defense secretary in growing crisis
- Soviet spy Gevork Vartanian dies at 87
- Peterson accuses Khan of being a bad loser
- NY judge drops Binladen Group as 9/11 defendant
- Sanna Luedi earns 1st World Cup win in ski cross
- French cameraman killed in Syria
- Amish men say they won't budge on buggy fight
- Russian ship stopped carrying arms bound for Syria
- Czech govt OKs landmark religious compensation law
- Glover withdraws from Sony with sprained knee
- Jets hire Tony Sparano as offensive coordinator
- Jordan arrests activist for burning leader image
- Barcelona says Maxwell on way to PSG
- US cites Lindsay Lohan for unpaid taxes in 2009
- 'Book Lust' author Nancy Pearl has Amazon deal
- Moderate earthquake hits northern Iran
- Iran's Ahmadinejad in Cuba on tour of Americas
- Chievo into Italian Cup quarters after late winner
- Bolt to run 100 at Bislett Games in June
- Kutcher wants to return to 'Two and a Half Men'
- Haitian art since earthquake on display in Miami
- Astronomers see more planets than stars in galaxy
- Sri Lanka crashes to 43 all out in huge loss
- Singer Bryan Ferry marries in island ceremony
- Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 258 runs in 1st ODI
- Real Madrid's Sami Khedira out with ankle injury
- Doni faces TNAS hearing into match-fixing
- Apple confirms it bought Israel-based Anobit
- Nice wins penalty shootout to make League Cup semi
- Spain's Joan Roma wins 10th stage of Dakar Rally
- Guns and money power the story behind 'Glock'
- 2 decapitated bodies left at posh Mexico City mall
- AP Interview: Dow not surprised by Olympics furor
- Fed survey shows economy ended 2011 with strength
- Few major Haiti reconstruction projects have begun
- Lowest One-Day International Cricket Totals
- US man suing Facebook fined $5,000 by court
- Apple has bought Israeli flash-memory co. Anobit
- Official: US bomb suspect met Kosovo radicals
- Mars-bound NASA rover aiming for an August landing
- US raises outreach to Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood
- Kubica back in hospital after slipping on ice
- Fight escalates over legal mail at Guantanamo
- UEFA, Interpol team up to tackle fixing, violence
- Attackers kill 14 troops in Pakistan
- Diplomats blast Iran over uranium enrichment
- TV astrologer ill with pneumonia in Puerto Rico
- Skateboarder: I was 'like the Hulk' in NYC hotel
- Social conflict in US strongest in 24 years
- Social tensions increasing in US between rich,poor
- Canada PM will go to China, talk energy next month
- E Street Band's Nils Lofgren: `Life is grand'
- Will Smith to host Kids' Choice Awards in March
- Natural gas falls to lowest price in a decade
- `Frenemies' take a fashion field trip in NYC
- 47,000 people killed in drug violence in Mexico
- Brazil bans sale of Dutch co's breast implants
- Diplomats blast Iran over uranium enrichment
- Kutcher wants to return to 'Two and a Half Men'
- Haiti to start clearing camp near National Palace
- MF Global customers meeting with trustee on claims
- Ex-congressman being sentenced in terror fund case
- Sri Lanka out for 43 in 258-run loss to Proteas
- Ohio Amish say not guilty in beard-cutting attacks
- French journalist killed in Syria on official trip
- Obama, Pitt, Jolie meet at White House
- Red wine researcher accused of falsifying data
- Levante routs Alcorcon to move on in Copa del Rey
- Treasurys up after record low yield in 10Y auction
- Military uniforms banned at Austrian rightist ball
- Arrests in Puerto Rico, US in document fraud case
- Injured Gyan makes Ghana squad for African Cup
- Visual-effects pioneer Trumbull to receive Oscar
- 'Idol' Kelly Clarkson to sing anthem at Super Bowl
- Greece: Bond talks at 'very good point'
- OJ futures plummet; investors await test results
- Heisman winner RG3 leaving Baylor early for NFL
- Militants kill 3 in Kenyan town near Somalia
- The Dow edges lower on new Europe worries
- Pentagon: no assurances against Pakistan coup
- Prosecutor: US synagogue residence firebombed
- MF Global trustee will meet with customers
- NEA celebrates 30th anniversary of jazz awards
- After cancer hit, women lobbied for a bald Barbie
- Brazil grabs last gymnastics spot at London Games
- TransCanada: New route for pipeline nearly done
- Hungary president accused of plagiarizing thesis
- Injured Gyan makes Ghana squad for African Cup
- Thick ice ridge near Alaska city awaiting fuel
- Blue Ivy Carter becomes youngest ever on Billboard
- Spurs go 3 points behind Man City with Everton win
- Obama meets at White House with Pitt, Jolie
- Obama uncle seeks police officer's driving record
- Liverpool beats Man City 1-0 in League Cup semi
- English Football Results
- Gadget Watch: HP Envy 14 PC has smart-tag sensor
- US Amish say not guilty in beard-cutting attacks
- Occupy camps persist as rally planned next week
- Chievo and Roma into Italian Cup quarters
- NY lawsuit: Warhol Foundation's banana use wrong
- Credit Suisse in US court over loans to resorts
- US state appeals judge's order halting execution
- Argentina's Suarez wins Belgium's Golden Boot
- Fight escalates over legal mail at Guantanamo
- Lincoln Center to honor Catherine Deneuve
- 47,000 people killed in drug violence in Mexico
- Madonna attends London premiere of her film 'W.E.'
- Body of US skiier identified in Canadian avalanche
- Mini terrier named smallest working dog
- Teen in Texas school shooting says he was bullied
- Official: US bomb suspect met Kosovo radicals
- Lyon beats Lille 2-1 to make League Cup semis
- Asian football plenty to offer MLS
- US court halts quick release of some pardoned
- Knitwear label Coven lights up Rio fashion show
- 2 bodies left at Mexico mall; drug toll at 47,500
- EPL chief: Racism cases haven't harmed league
- China's December inflation eases to 4.1 percent
- Mexico sends 70 squatters back home to Guatemala
- Beyonce baby complaints at NY hospital dismissed
- US woman, pet kangaroo moving over city spat
- Ahmadinejad denounces capitalism while in Cuba
- Groups offer $30,000 to solve monk seal killings
- State court halts quick release of some pardoned
- Kim Jong Il's body to be permanently displayed
- 7 burned fishermen to be flown from Antarctica
- Haiti to start clearing camp near National Palace
- China, India to jump forward with Hawaii telescope
- Mexican team bobbles heart headed for transplant
- Occupy DC camps persist as rally planned next week
- Obama caucuses in Oval Office with Pitt, Jolie
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Mars-bound NASA rover adjusts course to red planet
- Japan to reduce oil imports from IRan
- Asia stocks mixed, as China inflation eases
- Drone helping mission to ship fuel to Alaska town
- Japan to reduce oil imports from Iran
- Poem on Japan disaster among contest winners
- Ex-Yankees pitcher Proctor joins SKorean team
- Infosys quarter profit $458M, cuts guidance
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Asia stocks fall as China inflation disappoints
- Sydney International Results
- Poems on Japan disaster win Palace poetry contest
- Commercial Times: Election heating up
- WTA Moorilla Hobart International Results
- Infosys quarter profit $458M, cuts guidance
- Hobart International Results
- Ma briefs foreign media on his achievements in office
- Perry, 'Potter' win big at People's Choice Awards
- Kooyong Classic Results
- Shares of China Life perform well on record-high profit
- Study finds no better odds using 3 embryos in IVF
- Blast kills Iran nuclear expert amid `covert war'
- Marine: Sgt. called for bloodshed in Haditha
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Dirk leads Mavs to 90-85 win over Boston
- Memphis may finally name city street after King
- Barthel beats defending champ Gajdosova in Hobart
- Defending champ Li stops Kvitova's run to No. 1
- Pakistan army commanders meet amid rising tensions
- Global economic freedom down in 2011, survey says
- Body of murder suspect cremated in Japan following suicide
- India industrial output up 5.9 pct in November
- Taiwan shares close down 0.02%
- Chinese police question prominent rights activist
- Ma says little chance of his visiting China if re-elected
- Ma briefs foreign media on his achievements in office (update)
- China auto sales slow in 2010; market still No. 1
- Taiwan incumbent in tough re-election fight
- NKorea signals it's open to US disarmament deal
- Rochus, Kohlschreiber reach Auckland semifinals
- Taliban: Peace talks don't mean end to fighting
- Greek finance minister to meet IIF head
- Japan jailbreak sparks manhunt, has city on edge
- Injuries improve among Australian Open stars
- India to mark milestone in fight against polio
- After encampment ends, NYC Occupiers become nomads
- Taiwan incumbent in tough re-election fight
- Taiwan shares little changed ahead of 7,200 points
- Vestas to lay off more than 2,300 workers
- Myanmar signs cease-fire with ethnic rebels
- New Guatemala pres wants to regain US military aid
- Ma urges China-based Taiwanese businessmen to vote
- Germany's BayernLB sees loss on Hungary troubles
- Bangladesh fire kills all 5 members of family
- China auto sales slow in 2010; market still No. 1
- Clarke wary of India on the bouncy WACA pitch
- Taliban: Afghan talks won't mean end to fighting
- Thailand sees record number of visitors in 2011
- RBS announces job cuts in investment arm
- Amid crisis, Pakistan president travels to Dubai
- Wenger ponders Henry, Van Persie linkup vs Swansea
- Vice premier will 'mind store' on election eve, day
- Japan to reduce Iran oil imports, supporting US
- Tesco shares slide as Christmas sales disappoint
- Brazil's Jorginho hired to coach Japan's Kashima
- World stocks waver as China inflation disappoints
- Greek finance minister to meet IIF chief
- Massa needs fast 2012 start to stay with Ferrari
- US judge asked to declare missing woman dead
- Report: Lebanese suspected of spying for Israel
- China, ASEAN to meet over South China Sea
- Muslim rebels say early pact with Manila unlikely
- Hon Hai to recruit 600 employees for intelligent robotics base
- Rubio living up to hype in Minnesota so far
- Leadership change in China not to affect cross-strait ties: Ma
- China auto sales slow in 2011
- Kim Jong Il's body to be permanently displayed
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Leader: Need to restore faith in Swiss banking
- Lebanon detains man suspected of spying for Israel
- Oil rises above $101 in Asia amid supply fears
- Romney beings quest to win Southern state primary
- UK prosecutors to decide on torture charges
- CEPD signs MOU with Australian asset manager
- Israel upholds limits on Palestinian spouses
- RBS announces job cuts in investment arm
- Anchorage prepares for snow dump
- China, Philippines to meet over South China Sea
- Gaming site shut down for allegedly violating election law
- Italy sees borrowing costs drop sharply
- Chinese police question human rights activist
- Xbox workers threaten suicide in China labor tiff
- Polish prosecutor who shot himself under care
- Marines probe video depicting urination on corpses
- Ex-English cricketer pleads guilty to spot-fixing
- Report: Samba wants move away from Blackburn
- 'Eternal leader' Kim's body to be enshrined
- AirAsia X to withdraw flights to Europe, India
- Greek bond swap talks enter crucial phase
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Vice premier calls for better life and gender education
- Taiwan ranks 18th freest economy in world
- U.S. supports continued cross-strait peace: ex-AIT official
- Innsbruck ready to host its Winter Youth Olympics
- Coalition condemns video of urination on corpses
- Spain easily raises $12.7 billion in debt auction
- Iranian paper calls for retaliation against Israel
- Italy sees borrowing costs drop sharply
- Ex-English cricketer pleads guilty to spot-fixing
- Economics minister urges banks to support Chimei Innolux
- Alonso patiently awaiting Ferrari improvement
- Turkey: Not bound by US sanctions against Iran
- Red Cross temporarily suspends food aid to Somalia
- Strong Italy, Spain bond auctions buoy stocks
- Coalition government 'unworkable' in Taiwan: Ex-Premier Tang Fei
- German govt party against eurozone financial tax
- UK spies won't face criminal charges for torture
- U.S. official honored as cultural goodwill ambassador
- Thais help dogs escape Vietnamese dinner table
- Bank of England keeps rate policy unchanged
- Appeals court rejects icharges against ex-OMV boss
- Food prices drop sharply
- HK stockbrokers protest plan to trim lunch break
- PSG set to present new signing Maxwell from Barca
- Tesco shares slump as Christmas sales disappoint
- Karzai condemns video of urination on corpses
- Ex-AIT director expects safe, democratic election
- Resurgent Marseille finds title form in league
- US foreclosure rate lowest since pre-recession
- ECB, BoE leave rates unchanged
- Women's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- Fresh calls for independent probe in Syria
- Local Afghan official, 4 others killed in bombing
- Ringtone halts NY Philharmonic performance
- Famed German bass-baritone ends singing career
- Myanmar says 651 convicts to be freed under pardon
- Group: Security forces abusing Somalis in Kenya
- Over 200 overseas Taiwanese return to support Ma
- Defending champion Li stops Kvitova's run to No. 1
- ECB, BoE leave interest rates unchanged
- US principal faces charges stemming from hypnosis
- 'Captain Underpants' author goes digital
- Vonn leads opening training session in Cortina
- Italy, Spain easily raise in (EURO)28 billion
- Nigeria oil union threats shutdown amid strike
- Irish PM says Ireland won't require a 2nd bailout
- Hannes Reichelt fastest in Lauberhorn training run
- Turkey: Not bound by US sanctions against Iran
- DPP reiterates denial of '92 consensus'
- Turkey: Russian ship carrying arms reached Syria
- Romney blitzing S. Carolina as front-runner
- Rolls-Royce bullish on global luxury car market in 2012
- Australian Open Qualifying Results
- US retail sales up in Dec., end 2011 with record
- Unemployment benefit applications jump to 399,000
- Draghi notes signs of stabilization in eurozone
- Putin lays out priorities on new campaign website
- Dutch queen dismisses mosque visit criticism
- Taiwan industries not affected by lower tariffs on China imports: MOEA
- Hungary awaits EU, IMF arguments against new laws
- Somali militants say they captured Kenyan hostages
- Somali militants say they captured Kenyan hostages
- Austria bans diplomatic passports to ex-officials
- Review: Louvin's 'Satan Is Real' is dazzling tale
- ECB pauses as it notes signs of stabilization
- Jordan charges activist for burning king's image
- Bulgaria's Yovchev going to his 6th Olympics
- Coca-Cola says it alerted FDA about fungicide
- Dutch nursery cares for slew of orphaned seal pups
- German govt borrowing far below forecast in 2011
- Suspended sentence for Pole in martial law case
- Suspended sentence for Pole in martial law case
- Suspended sentence for Pole in martial law case
- Suspended sentence for Pole in martial law case
- Suspended sentence for Pole in martial law case
- Suspended sentence for Pole in martial law case
- China should be friendly to Taiwan: foreign observer
- RBS to cut 3,500 jobs in investment banking
- RBS to cut 3,500 jobs in investment banking
- RBS to cut 3,500 jobs in investment banking
- RBS to cut 3,500 jobs in investment banking
- RBS to cut 3,500 jobs in investment banking
- RBS to cut 3,500 jobs in investment banking
- PSG signs Brazilian defender Maxwell from Barca
- PSG signs Brazilian defender Maxwell from Barca
- PSG signs Brazilian defender Maxwell from Barca
- PSG signs Brazilian defender Maxwell from Barca
- PSG signs Brazilian defender Maxwell from Barca
- PSG signs Brazilian defender Maxwell from Barca
- PSG signs Brazilian defender Maxwell from Barca
- Avram Grant negotiating for Partizan Belgrade job
- Avram Grant negotiating for Partizan Belgrade job
- Avram Grant negotiating for Partizan Belgrade job
- Avram Grant negotiating for Partizan Belgrade job
- Avram Grant negotiating for Partizan Belgrade job
- Avram Grant negotiating for Partizan Belgrade job
- Avram Grant negotiating for Partizan Belgrade job
- Stocks open mixed; jobs report comes in weak
- Stocks open mixed; jobs report comes in weak
- Stocks open mixed; jobs report comes in weak
- Stocks open mixed; jobs report comes in weak
- Stocks open mixed; jobs report comes in weak
- Stocks open mixed; jobs report comes in weak
- Hannes Reichelt fastest in Lauberhorn training run
- Hannes Reichelt fastest in Lauberhorn training run
- Hannes Reichelt fastest in Lauberhorn training run
- Hannes Reichelt fastest in Lauberhorn training run
- Hannes Reichelt fastest in Lauberhorn training run
- Hannes Reichelt fastest in Lauberhorn training run
- Hannes Reichelt fastest in Lauberhorn training run
- Bosnia finally has a new prime minister
- Bosnia finally has a new prime minister
- Bosnia finally has a new prime minister
- Bosnia finally has a new prime minister
- Bosnia finally has a new prime minister
- Bosnia finally has a new prime minister
- Libya, Lebanon to cooperate in missing imam case
- Libya, Lebanon to cooperate in missing imam case
- Libya, Lebanon to cooperate in missing imam case
- Libya, Lebanon to cooperate in missing imam case
- Libya, Lebanon to cooperate in missing imam case
- Libya, Lebanon to cooperate in missing imam case
- Somali militants say they captured Kenyan hostages
- Somali militants say they captured Kenyan hostages
- Somali militants say they captured Kenyan hostages
- Somali militants say they captured Kenyan hostages
- Somali militants say they captured Kenyan hostages
- Somali militants say they captured Kenyan hostages
- Amid crisis, Pakistan president travels to Dubai
- Amid crisis, Pakistan president travels to Dubai
- Amid crisis, Pakistan president travels to Dubai
- Amid crisis, Pakistan president travels to Dubai
- Amid crisis, Pakistan president travels to Dubai
- Amid crisis, Pakistan president travels to Dubai
- Amid crisis, Pakistan president travels to Dubai
- Business stockpiles rose 0.3 percent in November
- Business stockpiles rose 0.3 percent in November
- Business stockpiles rose 0.3 percent in November
- Business stockpiles rose 0.3 percent in November
- Business stockpiles rose 0.3 percent in November
- Business stockpiles rose 0.3 percent in November
- US defense secretary orders probe by Marines
- US defense secretary orders probe by Marines
- US defense secretary orders probe by Marines
- US defense secretary orders probe by Marines
- US defense secretary orders probe by Marines
- US defense secretary orders probe by Marines
- Romania lawmakers probed in money laundering case
- Romania lawmakers probed in money laundering case
- Romania lawmakers probed in money laundering case
- Romania lawmakers probed in money laundering case
- Romania lawmakers probed in money laundering case
- Romania lawmakers probed in money laundering case
- Pirates attack Spanish navy ship off Somalia
- Pirates attack Spanish navy ship off Somalia
- Pirates attack Spanish navy ship off Somalia
- Pirates attack Spanish navy ship off Somalia
- Pirates attack Spanish navy ship off Somalia
- Pirates attack Spanish navy ship off Somalia
- Coca-Cola says it alerted FDA about fungicide
- Coca-Cola says it alerted FDA about fungicide
- Coca-Cola says it alerted FDA about fungicide
- Coca-Cola says it alerted FDA about fungicide
- Coca-Cola says it alerted FDA about fungicide
- Coca-Cola says it alerted FDA about fungicide
- Greek official: UAE show interest in state assets
- Greek official: UAE show interest in state assets
- Greek official: UAE show interest in state assets
- Greek official: UAE show interest in state assets
- Greek official: UAE show interest in state assets
- Greek official: UAE show interest in state assets
- Oil prices rise on Nigeria supply concerns
- Oil prices rise on Nigeria supply concerns
- Oil prices rise on Nigeria supply concerns
- Oil prices rise on Nigeria supply concerns
- Oil prices rise on Nigeria supply concerns
- Oil prices rise on Nigeria supply concerns
- Foreign spouses look forward to voting in presidential election
- PSG signs Brazilian defender Maxwell from Barca
- PSG signs Brazilian defender Maxwell from Barca
- PSG signs Brazilian defender Maxwell from Barca
- PSG signs Brazilian defender Maxwell from Barca
- PSG signs Brazilian defender Maxwell from Barca
- PSG signs Brazilian defender Maxwell from Barca
- PSG signs Brazilian defender Maxwell from Barca
- IMF sending mission to Egypt for possible aid
- IMF sending mission to Egypt for possible aid
- IMF sending mission to Egypt for possible aid
- IMF sending mission to Egypt for possible aid
- IMF sending mission to Egypt for possible aid
- IMF sending mission to Egypt for possible aid
- Rate on 30-year mortgage drops to record 3.89 pct.
- Rate on 30-year mortgage drops to record 3.89 pct.
- Rate on 30-year mortgage drops to record 3.89 pct.
- Rate on 30-year mortgage drops to record 3.89 pct.
- Rate on 30-year mortgage drops to record 3.89 pct.
- Rate on 30-year mortgage drops to record 3.89 pct.
- Keane completes Villa loan move from LA Galaxy
- Keane completes Villa loan move from LA Galaxy
- Keane completes Villa loan move from LA Galaxy
- Keane completes Villa loan move from LA Galaxy
- Keane completes Villa loan move from LA Galaxy
- Keane completes Villa loan move from LA Galaxy
- Keane completes Villa loan move from LA Galaxy
- Talk of the Day -- How high will voter turnout be?
- ECB holds rates, spots signs of stabilization
- ECB holds rates, spots signs of stabilization
- ECB holds rates, spots signs of stabilization
- ECB holds rates, spots signs of stabilization
- ECB holds rates, spots signs of stabilization
- ECB holds rates, spots signs of stabilization
- ECB holds rates, spots signs of stabilization
- ECB holds rates, spots signs of stabilization
- ECB holds rates, spots signs of stabilization
- ECB holds rates, spots signs of stabilization
- ECB holds rates, spots signs of stabilization
- ECB holds rates, spots signs of stabilization
- Bahrain promises to rebuild demolished mosques
- Bahrain promises to rebuild demolished mosques
- Bahrain promises to rebuild demolished mosques
- Bahrain promises to rebuild demolished mosques
- Bahrain promises to rebuild demolished mosques
- Bahrain promises to rebuild demolished mosques
- Resurgent Marseille finds title form in league
- Resurgent Marseille finds title form in league
- Resurgent Marseille finds title form in league
- Resurgent Marseille finds title form in league
- Resurgent Marseille finds title form in league
- Resurgent Marseille finds title form in league
- Resurgent Marseille finds title form in league
- Daughter says Tymoshenko being mistreated in jail
- Daughter says Tymoshenko being mistreated in jail
- Daughter says Tymoshenko being mistreated in jail
- Daughter says Tymoshenko being mistreated in jail
- Daughter says Tymoshenko being mistreated in jail
- Daughter says Tymoshenko being mistreated in jail
- Daughter says Tymoshenko being mistreated in jail
- Stocks slip in early trade; jobs report is weak
- Hungary challenges EU to clarify legal complaints
- Dutch nursery cares for slew of orphaned seal pups
- UK retailing stocks hit by Tesco profit warning
- US defense chief blasts Marines' purported action
- Daimler truck plant to add 1,100 jobs in US
- France examines alleged AQIM threat on hostages
- Daimler adds 1,200 jobs at NC truck plant
- Delhaize to cut almost 5,000 jobs in US
- Wales hooker Burns out of Six Nations with injury
- Romania's "Meatball King" dies, his fame lives on
- Libya, Lebanon to cooperate in missing imam case
- Asics cancels contract with triple jumper Tamgho
- Colombian hostage's ex-husband sells film rights
- Activists: Syria bars group from delivering aid
- Turkey: Russian ship carrying arms reached Syria
- Morocco's elected government vies with king's men
- Albanians held on US fraud charge
- Worries over US economy push stocks lower
- Taiwan lacks consensus on ties with China: ex-AIT official
- Zimbabwe names squad for New Zealand tour
- Brazil sets friendlies with US, Mexico, Argentina
- Suspended sentence for Pole in martial law case
- Betfair, IOC sign deal to monitor Olympic betting
- Oil prices rise on Nigeria supply concerns
- 6 Afghan migrants missing in Greece
- PSG signs Brazilian defender Maxwell from Barca
- PSG signs Brazilian defender Maxwell from Barca
- Putin lays out priorities on new campaign website
- Putin lays out priorities on new campaign website
- Putin lays out priorities on new campaign website
- Putin lays out priorities on new campaign website
- Putin lays out priorities on new campaign website
- Putin lays out priorities on new campaign website
- Hungary challenges EU to clarify legal complaints
- Hungary challenges EU to clarify legal complaints
- Hungary challenges EU to clarify legal complaints
- Hungary challenges EU to clarify legal complaints
- Hungary challenges EU to clarify legal complaints
- Hungary challenges EU to clarify legal complaints
- Hungary challenges EU to clarify legal complaints
- Hungary challenges EU to clarify legal complaints
- Hungary challenges EU to clarify legal complaints
- Hungary challenges EU to clarify legal complaints
- Hungary challenges EU to clarify legal complaints
- Hungary challenges EU to clarify legal complaints
- Zimbabwe names squad for New Zealand tour
- Zimbabwe names squad for New Zealand tour
- Zimbabwe names squad for New Zealand tour
- Zimbabwe names squad for New Zealand tour
- Zimbabwe names squad for New Zealand tour
- Zimbabwe names squad for New Zealand tour
- Zimbabwe names squad for New Zealand tour
- Former Turkish Cypriot leader's condition critical
- Former Turkish Cypriot leader's condition critical
- Former Turkish Cypriot leader's condition critical
- Former Turkish Cypriot leader's condition critical
- Former Turkish Cypriot leader's condition critical
- Former Turkish Cypriot leader's condition critical
- German police raid homes of neo-Nazis
- German police raid homes of neo-Nazis
- German police raid homes of neo-Nazis
- German police raid homes of neo-Nazis
- German police raid homes of neo-Nazis
- German police raid homes of neo-Nazis
- IMF sending mission to Egypt for possible aid
- IMF sending mission to Egypt for possible aid
- IMF sending mission to Egypt for possible aid
- IMF sending mission to Egypt for possible aid
- IMF sending mission to Egypt for possible aid
- IMF sending mission to Egypt for possible aid
- Brazil sets friendlies with US, Mexico, Argentina
- Brazil sets friendlies with US, Mexico, Argentina
- Brazil sets friendlies with US, Mexico, Argentina
- Brazil sets friendlies with US, Mexico, Argentina
- Brazil sets friendlies with US, Mexico, Argentina
- Brazil sets friendlies with US, Mexico, Argentina
- Brazil sets friendlies with US, Mexico, Argentina
- Libya, Lebanon to cooperate in missing imam case
- Libya, Lebanon to cooperate in missing imam case
- Libya, Lebanon to cooperate in missing imam case
- Libya, Lebanon to cooperate in missing imam case
- Libya, Lebanon to cooperate in missing imam case
- Libya, Lebanon to cooperate in missing imam case
- Italy, Spain easily raise $28 billion
- Italy, Spain easily raise $28 billion
- Italy, Spain easily raise $28 billion
- Italy, Spain easily raise $28 billion
- Italy, Spain easily raise $28 billion
- Italy, Spain easily raise $28 billion
- Italy, Spain easily raise $28 billion
- Italy, Spain easily raise $28 billion
- Italy, Spain easily raise $28 billion
- Italy, Spain easily raise $28 billion
- Italy, Spain easily raise $28 billion
- Italy, Spain easily raise $28 billion
- UK retailing stocks hit by Tesco profit warning
- UK retailing stocks hit by Tesco profit warning
- UK retailing stocks hit by Tesco profit warning
- UK retailing stocks hit by Tesco profit warning
- UK retailing stocks hit by Tesco profit warning
- UK retailing stocks hit by Tesco profit warning
- Russian spacecraft to crash soon, risks unclear
- Russian spacecraft to crash soon, risks unclear
- Russian spacecraft to crash soon, risks unclear
- Russian spacecraft to crash soon, risks unclear
- Russian spacecraft to crash soon, risks unclear
- Russian spacecraft to crash soon, risks unclear
- US, SKorea, Japan to meet, discuss NKorea
- US, SKorea, Japan to meet, discuss NKorea
- US, SKorea, Japan to meet, discuss NKorea
- US, SKorea, Japan to meet, discuss NKorea
- US, SKorea, Japan to meet, discuss NKorea
- US, SKorea, Japan to meet, discuss NKorea
- International press conferences held before election
- Russia says US may attack Iran
- Myanmar signs crucial cease-fire with Karen rebels
- Turkey: Not bound by U.S. sanctions against Iran
- US, Japan and S.Korea to meet on Jan 17 to discuss N.Korea issue
- UK spies won’t face criminal charges for torture
- ICFET monitoring fairness in Taiwan elections
- Former AIT chief expects safe, democratic election
- Body of suspect in murder case cremated in Japan following suicide
- France calls for independent investigation of journalist’s death in Syria unrest
- France demands probe into killing of TV reporter in Syria
- Japan to reduce Iran oil imports, supporting U.S.
- Nigeria strike unites classes in populist anger
- Taliban: Afghan talks won’t mean end to fighting
- Ahmadinejad denounces capitalism while in Cuba
- China inflation cools to 15-month low, presages easing
- Hungary seeks “identify the critical issues” for a future agreement with IMF
- Obama calls for tax breaks to return jobs from abroad
- Oil rises above $101 in Asia
- Infosys quarter profit $458m, cuts guidance
- Asia stocks fall as China inflation disappoints
- Taiwan voters decide the relations with China at the tomorrow polls
- German economy shows signs of a slowdown
- Astronomers see more planets than stars in galaxy
- Gadget Watch: HP Envy 14 PC has smart-tag sensor
- Microsoft eclipses Yahoo in U.S. search for 1st time
- Stratfor back online after cyberhack
- Apple to hold media event on education next week
- North Korea announces Kim Jong-il’s body to be permanently displayed
- Plan for new Navy wharf fires up nuke debate
- Foreclosures, bankruptcies fall, but problems remain
- Learning from lizards
- Social tensions increasing in U.S. between rich, poor
- Don’t let Iran provoke an attack
- No time to despair
- Detained by fear at Gitmo
- Belle had a ball: Paige O’Hara remembers ‘Beauty and the Beast’
- The gospel on celebrity and pop culture
- Universal Studios turns 100 with big plans to celebrate
- Sorority sisters who support paddling are behind the times
- Beyonce baby complaints at NY hospital dismissed
- Feds cite Lindsay Lohan for unpaid taxes in 2009
- Kutcher wants to return to ‘Two and a Half Men’
- In Costa Rica, Palms, tiles and cane
- Glittery eye makeup is a look that will last
- No. 1 Syracuse tops ‘Nova 79-66 to move to 18-0
- Jets teammates defend Sanchez amid heavy criticism
- No. 13 Michigan edges Northwestern 66-64 in OT
- Baylor undefeated with 71-44 win over Oklahoma St
- Officials: Myanmar to free many political prisoners
- UK study: raising infants on milk better than breast milk
- Google, LG in a talk to cooperate in new TV service
- UK survey: women lie nears 500 times for eating yearly
- Poland’s electricity demand slowed to 1.9 percent in 2011 from 4.2 percent in 2011
- Renaissance says Lira struggles continually with Turkey’s central bank
- Uganda’s business owners beat Bank rates
- Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari says 'not worried' about political crisis
- US ex-Senator Frank Murkowski slams AIT ex-chief Douglas Paal’s words on DPP election victory
- Taiwan Presidential candidates fighting closely appeal to last-minute support
- Chakib Khelil: OPEC members to make up for a drop in Iranian supplies to Europe
- US Embassy warns of possible terrorist attack in Bangkok
- Taiwan presidential hopefuls cross country on final day of heated election campaign
- Japan PM Yoshihiko Noda reshuffles Cabinet to win opposition support
- The introduction of Apple iPhone 4S in Beijing turns ugly as sales suspension
- Afghan opposition leaders support peace negotiation with Taliban militants
- President and 113 legislators up for vote in Taiwan Saturday
- Retail sales weaken in Dec. but cap a record year
- Swedish PM noncommittal on joining euro debt pact
- Iraq: Demand for dollars spikes amid Iran squeeze
- France examines alleged AQIM threat on hostages
- Ludovic Obraniak joins Bordeaux from Lille
- Kuwait cracking down on stateless demonstrators
- Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard signs new deal
- Guinness to build new Dublin brewery, close 2 more
- Euro gains as borrowing rates in Italy, Spain fall
- Belgian church wants abusers to pay victims
- Coca-Cola says it told gov't about fungicide in OJ
- Stocks slip after unemployment claims spike
- Iran asks UN to condemn nuclear scientist killing
- Deadly rains, scant preparation in Brazil
- McGrane, Elson lead at rain-affected Joburg Open
- US business group urges Pacific trade pact in 2012
- Corn estimate holds steady, low supply expected
- US stands firmly behind Pakistan's civilian gov't
- Greece wins Swiss court ruling over ancient coin
- UK spies will face criminal inquiry over Libya
- Golden Globes get ball rolling toward Oscar night
- Original MTV veejays have book deal
- Greek official: bond deal could come next week
- UK tabloid editors describe lax standards
- Obama, Netanyahu speak on Iran developments
- 20 killed in sectarian clashes in north Yemen
- 20 killed in sectarian clashes in north Yemen
- UK: Kids of murdered couple appeal for information
- NY's Carnegie Hall to establish youth orchestra
- Iraq: Demand for dollars spikes amid Iran squeeze
- Jeremy Jordan returns to 'Newsies' for Broadway
- Official: 2 Marines in lewd video identified
- Judge sends Kentucky Amish men to jail over fines
- Italy: Financial crisis an issue for Rome bid
- New sensation: Phones that let you feel the world
- Albania condemns Serb product boycott call
- Lawyer for Obama's uncle questions cop's driving
- Cayman Islands to hold court hearings with video
- Weak demand at auction of 30-year Treasury bonds
- Billionaire businessman to appear in UK bribe case
- Ali center part of legacy to his social activism
- Union threatens oil production over Nigeria strike
- Selig's contract extended through the 2014 season
- Lil Wayne writing prison memoir
- California economy slips behind Brazil's
- Cars, stores hit in attack on Olympiakos fan club
- Calif. economy slips to 9th largest, behind Brazil
- Rome: 2020 Games would help economy
- Scorsese, James among DGA documentary nominees
- Wheldon's widow accepts BorgWarner trophy
- Calif. stands to reap windfall from Facebook IPO
- Delta shares up on report of interest in AMR
- APNewsBreak: Iran to discuss nuke arms claims
- US gov't on pace for smaller deficit in 2012
- Judge to declare Natalee Holloway legally dead
- Gender bias suit filed against Quest Diagnostics
- Putin campaign site draws pleas for him not to run
- 3 German clubs fined for fans lighting fireworks
- Foo Fighters, Swift, Minaj to perform at Grammys
- Journalist's death in Syria brings calls for probe
- Country star Keith Urban returning to stage
- Oil tumbles on reports of Iran sanction delay
- Scorsese, James among DGA documentary nominees
- Iranian paper calls for retaliation against Israel
- APNewsBreak: UN visit to Tehran set for Jan 28
- Brazil: Checking email after hours? It's overtime
- Obama requests $1.2T hike in borrowing limit
- Army officer recommends trial in WikiLeaks case
- AP Sources: Another bleak Afghan war report card
- US project to link power grids lines up partners
- Brazil police tackle open-air crack cocaine market
- Myanmar signs crucial cease-fire with Karen rebels
- Former Blazer Patty Mills visits Portland
- South Africa president criticizes UN over Libya
- Eddie Van Halen gives guitars to LA-area schools
- Sicily police: Man slays family, leaps to death
- Judge declares missing teen Natalee Holloway dead
- US Army officer recommends trial in WikiLeaks case
- DNA shows remains not of Franco-Canadian reporter
- Union threatens oil production shutdown in Nigeria
- Spanish Football Results
- Scientists say cut soot, methane to curb warming
- Judge declares Natalee Holloway legally dead
- Athletic Bilbao into Copa del Rey quarterfinals
- Obama requests $1.2T hike in borrowing limit
- Congo bishops seek election re-evaluation
- US stocks finish higher after late-day recovery
- Police ticket boy after toy motorcycle hits SUV
- Corn prices plunge on higher supply forecast
- UK's recently arrived panda falls ill at zoo
- South Africa President criticizes UN over Libya
- Turkish court charges Sarah Ferguson on orphanages
- Missing teen Natalee Holloway declared dead
- Stonyfield CEO resigns to focus on food policy
- Congo Catholic leaders seek election re-evaluation
- Oxford professor killed; UK police arrest man
- Italian Football Results
- Man accused in Rwanda's genocide wins reprieve
- Napoli into quarters after late Pandev winner
- Marine testifies in trial over Iraq deaths
- Evans' Olympic comeback bid gets serious in Austin
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts From Recent Editorials
- Coca-Cola says it told US about fungicide in juice
- Space station to move to avoid approaching junk
- Barcelona to meet Madrid in Copa del Rey quarters
- A visit to the Sonoran Desert after dark
- Court hearing Thursday on Credit Suisse loans
- Russia hopes Olympics will improve British ties
- New musical seeks to find humor in divorce
- Suit: US worker fired over driver's license rules
- Prominent US senator McConnell to visit Myanmar
- Peterhansel, Despres win 11th stage of Dakar Rally
- Marine says he would have leveled Iraqi home
- Barcelona to meet Madrid in Copa del Rey quarters
- Mexico expects millions to visit for 2012 solstice
- Delta shares up on report of interest in AMR
- Wozniacki to play Rodionova in 1st round
- Panetta assures Afghans of full probe into video
- Church worried over rising violence in Venezuela
- Panetta: Army to withdraw 2 brigades from Europe
- Timeshare mogul sues Sundance over documentary
- DeLaet is happy to be back, and it shows
- Missing teenager Natalee Holloway declared dead
- Man killed in patio of Mexican border grade school
- Djokovic plays Lorenzi, Nadal a qualifer
- Church worried over rising violence in Venezuela
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Republicans rally around Romney after hits on firm
- NYC lawsuit: Diamond stolen in UK emerges in Asia
- Big storm hits Alaska as weary residents dig out
- New trial rejected for Egyptian in 1990 NY killing
- Freestyler Burke remains critical after surgery
- Showtime making documentary about Dick Cheney
- Freestyler Burke remains critical after surgery
- Army officer recommends trial in WikiLeaks case
- Rio gets a Parisian makeover at Maria Bonita Extra
- Harry Connick Jr.'s musical to close on Broadway
- Panetta: Army to withdraw 2 brigades from Europe
- EPA board rejects appeal of Shell Arctic permit
- Russia hopes Olympics will improve British ties
- 2nd try to extradite Mexican accused narco denied
- Argentina names Davis Cup team
- 5 music stars who became movie stars
- Chicago grants 1st permit ahead of G-8, NATO
- Heineken Open Results
- Japan's PM reshuffles Cabinet to win tax support
- US video game sales drop 21 percent in December
- Thorpe fails to qualify for 100 at state titles
- New trial rejected for Egyptian in 1990 NY killing
- Djokovic drawn in opposite half to Rafa and Roger
- FBI agent admits deleting emails amid terror probe
- Haiti quiet as quake marked with national holiday
- Japan's PM reshuffles Cabinet to win tax support
- Box Office Preview: Listen for 'Joyful Noise'
- 3rd test: Australia put India to bat first
- 2nd try to extradite Mexican accused narco denied
- China writer says harassment forced him to the US
- A reworked 'Porgy and Bess' is rich and luscious
- Union: Nike to pay Indonesian workers $1 million
- Asia stocks up after successful Europe bond issue
- Taiwan shares open higher
- China writer says harassment forced him to the US
- Heather Locklear taken to Calif. hospital
- Colbert preps prez run, transfers PAC to Stewart
- Beijing Apple store egged after iPhone delay
- Documents show how Fed missed housing bust
- Bartel through to Hobart International final
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- 'Artist' wins 4 trophies at Critics' Choice Awards
- Economic Daily News: A fair assessment of Taiwan's economy
- Alaska winter piles on more snow for weather-weary
- 3rd test: Tendulkar falls for 15 runs
- Fish moves into Kooyong final with win over Melzer
- China auto sales slow in 2011
- Myanmar frees prominent political prisoners
- Crude rises as Nigeria strike threat looms
- 3rd test: India struggling on 73 for 4
- Iranian leader meets Fidel Castro
- Third Test scoreboard
- Kooyong Classic Results
- Heather Locklear taken to California hospital
- Financial sector gains on Spain, Italy bond auctions
- 3rd test: India struggling on 73 for 4
- Friday, January 20
- Ma visits mausoleum of late President Chiang Ching-kuo
- Gunmen kill 3 police in northwest Pakistan
- Candidates make final push ahead of Taiwan vote
- Australian sentenced to Saudi lashing returns home
- Son of actor Ryan O'Neal a no show for sentencing
- Pakistan president 'not worried' about crisis
- Winners at the Critics' Choice Awards
- Ferrer, Rochus to meet in Auckland final
- Court's comments stir controversy at Aussie Open
- Candidates make final push ahead of Taiwan vote
- Despite video outrage, no halt to peace talk moves
- Paal does not represent U.S. government: AIT
- Nieminen, Benneteau to meet in Sydney final
- Beijing Apple store egged after iPhone delay
- Afghan opposition cautiously supports peace talks
- Howard breaks FT attempts mark, Magic top Warriors
- Taiwan shares close down 0.07%
- Pakistan president 'not worried' about crisis
- Ottawa's Spezza scores 2, Anderson blanks Rangers
- Presidential, legislative polls set for Saturday
- Taiwan's foreign minister arrives in Guatemala
- Japan police nab inmate after bold jailbreak
- McDonald's extends Olympic sponsorship
- No action against WACA pitch partiers
- German foreign minister due in Athens Sunday
- India marks a year since last polio case
- Political uncertainty sends bourse into negative territory
- Missing teenager Natalee Holloway declared dead
- UN: Value of Afghan opium up 133 percent in 2011
- 207 Tibetan exiles detained in Nepal
- Myanmar frees many prominent political prisoners
- ING sold (EURO)1.2 billion in distressed bonds in Q4
- Japan police nab inmate after underwear jailbreak
- US Embassy warns of terror threat in Bangkok
- India: 21 sailors safe after Nigeria pirate attack
- Crude rises near $100 on Iran, Nigeria fears
- Novartis to cut almost 2,000 US jobs this year
- German FM: give Arab Islamic parties a chance
- Classic NFL playoff matchup: Saints vs. 49ers
- Italian cabbies hold wildcat strike over reforms
- Inpex, Total announce LNG project in Australia
- Hotai Motor's Hino commercial car sales up 11 percent in 2011
- Rogge hopes Youth Games brings rejuvenation
- US Marine testifies would have leveled Iraqi home
- Greece holds new talks on bond swap
- Ashes of murder suspect in Japan brought home
- ING reins in exposure to potentially-bad euro debt
- Nigeria strike drags on without sign of stopping
- UN: Value of Afghan opium up 133 percent in 2011
- Comaneci in Romania to arrange father's funeral
- Nigeria megacity shows signs of strain amid strike
- PM says Japan yet to decide on cutting Iranian oil
- Syrians call for rallies in support of rebels
- Australia vs India Scores
- 57 killed in tribal revenge attack in South Sudan
- Poll: German president should stay despite scandal
- Pakistani government report criticizes spy agency
- Avram Grant takes over as Partizan Belgrade coach
- Australia humiliate India on 1st day of 3rd test
- China reports rare decline in foreign reserves
- Report: Turkish police detains 30 in crackdown
- Australia vs India Third Test Scoreboard
- Tourism industry expects post-election travel boom
- Japan PM: Govt yet to decide on Iran oil cuts
- Swiss central bank expects $13.7 billion profit
- Old 49ers greats thrilled with team's resurgence
- 57 killed in tribal revenge attack in South Sudan
- Italy borrowing rates drop again in bond auction
- Syrian activists on 2-day hunger strike
- Syrians call for rallies to back armed rebels
- Men's World Cup Super-Combined Results
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Feuz leads Miller in World Cup super-combined race
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Officials: Pakistani PM called UK, fearing coup
- 1500 Romanians rally in support of health official
- Australia humiliate India on 1st day of 3rd test
- Rogge hopes Youth Olympics bring rejuvenation
- Russia says its spacecraft may crash into Atlantic
- Nigeria postpones friendly with Liberia
- Number of Taiwan-China flights peaks ahead of elections
- PFP to stage campaign finale in central Taiwan
- Women's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- Sydney International Results
- Italy borrowing rates drop again in bond auction
- Madrid, Barca focus on league as clasicos near
- 18 sailors released by pirates arrive in Istanbul
- Lebanese held amid terror threat in Bangkok
- Hon Hai's year-end party to be charity event
- US judge to sentence 3 men in terror ring
- Paris prosecutor probes reporter's death in Syria
- Nigeria unions to suspend strike for 2 days
- Markets relatively upbeat after Italian auctions
- Azarenka beats Li for Sydney International title
- Wickmayer moves into Hobart final vs. Barthel
- UK court OKs extradition over Iran missile claims
- Archuleta 'excited' to shoot Philippine TV series
- Goergl leads windy downhill training in Cortina
- NHL All-Stars Roster
- Ex-AIT official's remarks show no respect for Taiwan's people: DPP
- India marks 1 year since last polio case
- Leafs' Kessel is heading back to All-Star game
- APNewsBreak: Obama seeks power to merge agencies
- Manchester City looks to avoid 3rd straight loss
- Ma on final round of campaigning
- Court orders new psychiatric review of Breivik
- Switzerland hopes for Didier Cuche win at Wengen
- Asus tablet wins best product award at CES 2012
- Saudi troops kill 1 in Shiite town
- Tsai concentrates on northern Taiwan in final campaign push
- Kuwait activist: Police disperse 'stateless' rally
- Marine video outrage not stopping peace talk moves
- Former Force India driver Sutil to stand trial
- Russian buys crates, gets Kalashnikov content free
- Ex-AIT director rejects charges of election interference
- Tajik opposition leader stabbed
- AP Interview: Winfrey celebrates 1st graduates
- November trade defict hits $47.8 billion
- Acer appoints Eva Ho as chief financial officer
- WBA orders Khan-Peterson rematch after complaint
- Gov't asks judge to stick with Demjanjuk ruling
- Healthy again, Vonn focused for Cortina races
- Turkmens approve law to allow political parties
- Brandao set to make Marseille return against Lille
- Ivica Kostelic wins World Cup super-combined event
- Security breaks up southern Yemen protest, kill 2
- Arab League chief warns of Syria civil war
- Injured Barcelona forward Pedro sidelined 10 days
- Hon Hai recruiting more people in Taiwan
- Cobblestone plaques to Italy Shoa victims stolen
- UK police bail suspect in Oxford professor murder
- Weather not expected to be a factor on Election Day
- Sicily-based bishop thanks Taiwan for donation to flood victims
- Large election gambling ring in Kaohsiung busted
- Tajik opposition leader stabbed in Moscow
- Greek bond swap talks hit snag
- Kurdish TV appeals fine in Denmark
- AP Interview: Iraq official calls for PM's removal
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- France to host Germany in friendly in 2013
- JPMorgan's profit falls 23 percent in 4Q
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Ali
- November trade deficit hits $47.8 billion
- November trade deficit hits $47.8 billion
- November trade deficit hits $47.8 billion
- November trade deficit hits $47.8 billion
- November trade deficit hits $47.8 billion
- November trade deficit hits $47.8 billion
- P&G plans to raise $5 million for youth sports
- P&G plans to raise $5 million for youth sports
- P&G plans to raise $5 million for youth sports
- P&G plans to raise $5 million for youth sports
- P&G plans to raise $5 million for youth sports
- P&G plans to raise $5 million for youth sports
- P&G plans to raise $5 million for youth sports
- Guyana cancels $15M contract with Florida company
- Tajik opposition leader stabbed in Moscow
- Tajik opposition leader stabbed in Moscow
- Tajik opposition leader stabbed in Moscow
- Tajik opposition leader stabbed in Moscow
- Tajik opposition leader stabbed in Moscow
- Tajik opposition leader stabbed in Moscow
- Wall St. edges lower on weakness at JPMorgan Chase
- Wall St. edges lower on weakness at JPMorgan Chase
- Wall St. edges lower on weakness at JPMorgan Chase
- Wall St. edges lower on weakness at JPMorgan Chase
- Wall St. edges lower on weakness at JPMorgan Chase
- Wall St. edges lower on weakness at JPMorgan Chase
- Polish lawmakers ease off new prescription rules
- Polish lawmakers ease off new prescription rules
- Polish lawmakers ease off new prescription rules
- Polish lawmakers ease off new prescription rules
- Polish lawmakers ease off new prescription rules
- Polish lawmakers ease off new prescription rules
- Zola Budd enters ultra marathon in South Africa
- Zola Budd enters ultra marathon in South Africa
- Zola Budd enters ultra marathon in South Africa
- Zola Budd enters ultra marathon in South Africa
- Zola Budd enters ultra marathon in South Africa
- Zola Budd enters ultra marathon in South Africa
- Zola Budd enters ultra marathon in South Africa
- Aon to move corporate headquarters to London
- Aon to move corporate headquarters to London
- Aon to move corporate headquarters to London
- Aon to move corporate headquarters to London
- Aon to move corporate headquarters to London
- Aon to move corporate headquarters to London
- Madrid, Barca focus on league as clasicos near
- Madrid, Barca focus on league as clasicos near
- Madrid, Barca focus on league as clasicos near
- Madrid, Barca focus on league as clasicos near
- Madrid, Barca focus on league as clasicos near
- Madrid, Barca focus on league as clasicos near
- Madrid, Barca focus on league as clasicos near
- P&G plans to raise $5 million for youth sports
- P&G plans to raise $5 million for youth sports
- P&G plans to raise $5 million for youth sports
- P&G plans to raise $5 million for youth sports
- P&G plans to raise $5 million for youth sports
- P&G plans to raise $5 million for youth sports
- P&G plans to raise $5 million for youth sports
- Greek bond swap talks 'paused for reflection'
- Greek bond swap talks 'paused for reflection'
- Greek bond swap talks 'paused for reflection'
- Greek bond swap talks 'paused for reflection'
- Greek bond swap talks 'paused for reflection'
- Greek bond swap talks 'paused for reflection'
- Olga Zaitseva wins World Cup biathlon sprint
- Olga Zaitseva wins World Cup biathlon sprint
- Olga Zaitseva wins World Cup biathlon sprint
- Olga Zaitseva wins World Cup biathlon sprint
- Olga Zaitseva wins World Cup biathlon sprint
- Olga Zaitseva wins World Cup biathlon sprint
- Olga Zaitseva wins World Cup biathlon sprint
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- McDonald's to adjust prices in Taiwan
- Court to sentence Van der Sloot for murder
- Court to sentence Van der Sloot for murder
- Court to sentence Van der Sloot for murder
- Court to sentence Van der Sloot for murder
- Court to sentence Van der Sloot for murder
- Court to sentence Van der Sloot for murder
- Ivica Kostelic wins World Cup super-combined event
- Ivica Kostelic wins World Cup super-combined event
- Ivica Kostelic wins World Cup super-combined event
- Ivica Kostelic wins World Cup super-combined event
- Ivica Kostelic wins World Cup super-combined event
- Ivica Kostelic wins World Cup super-combined event
- Ivica Kostelic wins World Cup super-combined event
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Archuleta 'excited' to shoot Philippine TV series
- Archuleta 'excited' to shoot Philippine TV series
- Archuleta 'excited' to shoot Philippine TV series
- Archuleta 'excited' to shoot Philippine TV series
- Archuleta 'excited' to shoot Philippine TV series
- Archuleta 'excited' to shoot Philippine TV series
- Archuleta 'excited' to shoot Philippine TV series
- Archuleta 'excited' to shoot Philippine TV series
- JPMorgan earnings miss, Europe drag stocks lower
- Pakistan's PM appeals for support in standoff
- Brazil Olympic security director accused of fraud
- Greek bond swap talks 'paused for reflection'
- Kostelic stands up for super-combined's status
- Australian Open Qualifying Results
- State: Changes in execution process constitutional
- Lebanese held amid terror threat in Bangkok
- Court to sentence Van der Sloot for murder
- PSG coach Ancelotti says Pato turned down move
- Cycle of S. Sudan's tribal violence kills hundreds
- Bobsled World Cup Results
- German police find evidence against neo-Nazis
- HTC chairwoman backs '1992 consensus'
- Talk of the Day -- Parties assess their chances
- Court orders new psychiatric review of Breivik
- Obama praises release of prisoners in Myanmar
- Zola Budd enters ultra marathon in South Africa
- Oil price below $99 on new Europe debt concerns
- Pittin earns 1st Nordic World Cup victory
- Somali militants show off captured Kenyan hostages
- 3 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at US lumber company
- Facebook campaign wants all presidents named Havel
- Hungary's Orban notes distance with EU on bank law
- Election-eve rallies draw large crowds
- Christians, Muslims unite at Nigeria protest
- Birthday celebration cranking up for Muhammad Ali
- Hungary's hard-won democracy under threat?
- US to send ambassador to Myanmar, upgrading ties
- England win last warmup by 100 runs in Dubai
- Fuel-bearing ship arrives near iced-in Alaska city
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Stocks hit by S&P downgrade speculation
- Carter: Egypt's parties want power over military
- Carter: Egypt's parties want power over military
- Carter: Egypt's parties want power over military
- Carter: Egypt's parties want power over military
- Carter: Egypt's parties want power over military
- Carter: Egypt's parties want power over military
- UK student faces extradition to US over movie site
- UK student faces extradition to US over movie site
- UK student faces extradition to US over movie site
- UK student faces extradition to US over movie site
- UK student faces extradition to US over movie site
- UK student faces extradition to US over movie site
- UK student faces extradition to US over movie site
- UK student faces extradition to US over movie site
- UK student faces extradition to US over movie site
- UK student faces extradition to US over movie site
- UK student faces extradition to US over movie site
- UK student faces extradition to US over movie site
- UK student faces extradition to US over movie site
- UK student faces extradition to US over movie site
- UK student faces extradition to US over movie site
- UK student faces extradition to US over movie site
- UK student faces extradition to US over movie site
- UK student faces extradition to US over movie site
- England win last warmup by 100 runs in Dubai
- England win last warmup by 100 runs in Dubai
- England win last warmup by 100 runs in Dubai
- England win last warmup by 100 runs in Dubai
- England win last warmup by 100 runs in Dubai
- England win last warmup by 100 runs in Dubai
- England win last warmup by 100 runs in Dubai
- Obama seeks power to merge agencies
- Obama seeks power to merge agencies
- Obama seeks power to merge agencies
- Obama seeks power to merge agencies
- Obama seeks power to merge agencies
- Obama seeks power to merge agencies
- It's only a test: Security exercise set for Thames
- It's only a test: Security exercise set for Thames
- It's only a test: Security exercise set for Thames
- It's only a test: Security exercise set for Thames
- It's only a test: Security exercise set for Thames
- It's only a test: Security exercise set for Thames
- It's only a test: Security exercise set for Thames
- It's only a test: Security exercise set for Thames
- It's only a test: Security exercise set for Thames
- It's only a test: Security exercise set for Thames
- It's only a test: Security exercise set for Thames
- It's only a test: Security exercise set for Thames
- It's only a test: Security exercise set for Thames
- Myanmar frees many prominent political prisoners
- Myanmar frees many prominent political prisoners
- Myanmar frees many prominent political prisoners
- Myanmar frees many prominent political prisoners
- Myanmar frees many prominent political prisoners
- Myanmar frees many prominent political prisoners
- Myanmar frees many prominent political prisoners
- Space station moves up and out of way of debris
- Space station moves up and out of way of debris
- Space station moves up and out of way of debris
- Space station moves up and out of way of debris
- Space station moves up and out of way of debris
- Space station moves up and out of way of debris
- Hungary's hard-won democracy under threat?
- Hungary's hard-won democracy under threat?
- Hungary's hard-won democracy under threat?
- Hungary's hard-won democracy under threat?
- Hungary's hard-won democracy under threat?
- Hungary's hard-won democracy under threat?
- Stress linked to compulsively checking smartphone
- Arab League: Syria may break out civil war
- US to resume diplomatic ties with Myanmar as it releases political prisoners
- Taiwanese vote in presidential and legislative elections
- EU Summit confirmed to take place on Jan. 30
- Thailand arrests Lebanese terror suspect after US warns attack in Bangkok
- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda says Japan must learn lessons from European credit downgrade
- Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao to visit U.A.E. to establish strategic partnerships
- 4 US Marines to face charges for urination video in Afghanistan
- Taiwan presidential election ends voting
- Hungary’s PM Viktor Orban ready to mend bank regulation
- Red meat and processed meat linked to pancreatic cancer
- China and India to discuss border issues tomorrow
- Iraq to require an additional 2 trillion dinars to subsidize food purchases in 2012
- Cruise ship runs aground and tilts off coast of Italy, 3 confirmed dead
- Incumbent Ma Ying-jeou takes early lead in Taiwan presidential election
- Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez says Venezuela closing consulate in Miami on charges of espionage
- S&P downgrades credit ratings of 9 Eurozone countries, including Italy, Spain, France and Austria
- Norwegian court orders new psychiatric test on mass killer Anders Behring Breivik
- KMT’s Ma Ying-jeou declares victory in 2012 Taiwan presidential election (video)
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou declares victory in 2012 presidential election
- Tunisia marks 1st anniversary of ending in the dictatorship
- Pakistan sets to seek respect from US and NATO
- Taiwan incumbent President Ma Ying-jeou: we won!
- Taiwan KMT majority at Legislative Yuan falls sharply: Reports
- PFP’s James Soong has “dignified defeat”: headquarters
- Italian reports: 69 people missing from cruise ship
- Taiwan DPP’s leader Tsai Ing-wen declares to resign chairwoman after defeat in presidential election (video)
- Europe hit by downgrade speculation
- Novartis to cut almost 2,000 US jobs this year
- Lebanese held as terror warning issued in Bangkok
- Greek bond swap talks appear close to collapse
- Cuba: 9-plus tons of drugs seized in 2011
- Ex-Estonian spy chief charged with piracy
- Peru court sentences Van der Sloot to 28 years
- Oil prices below $99 on new Europe debt concerns
- SAP Q4 revenue up 11 percent
- Palestinians insist on Israel talks deadline
- Former Real Madrid coach Miljan Miljanic dies
- Lloyds chief executive skips annual bonus
- Peru court sentences Van der Sloot to 28 years
- WBA: Khan-Peterson rematch after irregularities
- Agents discover tunnel below Mexican prison
- US to send ambassador to Myanmar, upgrading ties
- It's only a test! Security exercise set for Thames
- France plans Legion of Honor for Suu Kyi
- SAP Q4 revenue rose 11 percent, beating forecasts
- Bankruptcy fears again hit Kodak's stock
- Arab League chief warns of Syrian civil war
- FIFA cuts Jack Warner's son from development staff
- Paris prosecutor probes reporter's death in Syria
- Oxford puzzles over unexplained death of professor
- David Duchovny's roundabout way into showbiz
- Rock opens 1 shot lead before more thunderstorms
- Olympic ticket website to reopen after glitch
- 420 pounds of cow brains seized at Cairo airport
- 4 survive as Colombia plane make emergency landing
- Marines name general to handle video probes
- Judges to rule on anonymity at UK media inquiry
- Brazil Olympic security director accused of fraud
- 1st of 3 men in US terror ring sentenced to prison
- Kostelic stands up for super-combined's status
- Housing bust still haunts the US banks
- IOC reports progress in revenue talks with USOC
- Guatemalan congressman slain outside party HQ
- Homeless NY teen up for science prize to get house
- Air Jordan shoe collection taken from US home
- Plaques to Italy Holocaust victims stolen
- Joe Kennedy III engaged to fellow Harvard Law grad
- UN chief urges Hezbollah disarmament
- Ricky Gervais heading back to host Golden Globes
- Weaker Europe starts to lose appetite for US goods
- Drogba, Kalou score as Ivory Coast beats Tunisia
- Crowd too big, Beijing Apple store cancels sale
- Anti-US chants as slain Iran nuclear expert buried
- Pakistan PM appeals for support in standoff
- IOC reports progress in revenue talks with USOC
- 3 killed at US lumber company; gunman hurt
- Brazil wants to charge makers of breast implants
- Judge: John Edwards has life-threatening condition
- Mexico City fights trash pileup after closing dump
- Newsman Richard Threlkeld dies in car accident
- WBA grants Khan-Peterson rematch
- 1st Winter Youth Olympics in Innsbruck opened
- AP Interview: Iraq official calls for PM's removal
- Sudan shuts down independent newspaper
- France loses top credit rating, govt says
- Chile Codelco victory: Anglo American sale blocked
- Clinton in Africa next week to promote democracy
- Security breaks up southern Yemen protest, kill 4
- Best in show: 6 gadgets that defined CES
- Venezuela's Chavez predicts 'year of tests'
- 1 dead in Germany after passenger train hits cows
- US: China might think twice about Iran oil
- Heather Locklear still in hospital, condition good
- Gambling priest gets 3 years prison in Vegas case
- 'Prolific' US child molester gets 560 years
- Michelle Obama 'random dances' at US appearance
- Apple discloses suppliers for the first time
- Jet makes emergency landing in Turks and Caicos
- Newsman Richard Threlkeld dies in car accident
- OJ futures jump 3.6 percent on new supply concerns
- Former Turkish Cypriot leader Rauf Denktash dies
- Euro falls to 17-month low against dollar
- Obama takes on big government: `It has to change'
- Chavez: Venezuela to close consulate in Miami
- Former Turkish Cypriot leader Denktash has died
- Hundreds rally over Romanian health reforms
- Rival Libyan militias clash, killing 2 fighters
- Saudi Shiites protest after troops kill 1 youth
- UK, US sailors capture suspected Somali pirates
- Judge rejects Republican primary ballot appeal
- Chavez: Venezuela to close consulate in Miami
- Peterhansel keeps overall lead in Dakar
- S&P's Europe downgrades make Treasurys a hot buy
- Sonny Bill's latest boxing bout in doubt
- Gambling priest gets 3 years prison in Vegas theft
- Puerto Rico girl dies from stray New Year's bullet
- Lions Gate buying 'Twilight' maker Summit
- Lawyer: Plea deal possible in Chicago taxi case
- Court keeps execution of US killer of 2 on hold
- AC Milan extends contract of coach Allegri to 2014
- Wheldon auction raises more than $600,000 for fund
- S&P downgrades France, Italy, others 1 notch
- Homeless NY teen up for science prize gets a house
- JPMorgan disappoints; banks lead stocks lower
- Guilty plea in Delta flight assault; $2,500 fine
- 3 men in US terror ring get 15-45 years in prison
- Suspended Jones join to US training camp
- Tensions high, US warns Iran not to block shipping
- British crime writer Reginald Hill dies at 75
- S&P cuts credit ratings for France, Italy, Spain
- Oil price below $99 on Europe downgrade concerns
- HBO says no political agenda behind Palin film
- US man who molested 8 boys gets life in prison
- Rich fabrics edge out spandex at Rio fashion week
- 2 US-Iran ship encounters last week in Gulf
- Caribbean news briefs
- Girl, 9, who faced online taunts in 2010, dies
- Voltaggio brothers: Different routes to same path
- Gene Hackman injured while riding bicycle, OK
- In bankruptcy, AMR suddenly becomes hot topic
- Judge upholds reporting by gun store owners
- Saturday, January 21
- US to normalize Myanmar ties, rewarding reforms
- Kodak sues Fujifilm as stock slumps
- Romney defends time as chief of equity firm
- Charles Price, ambassador under Reagan, dies at 80
- Rams, Fisher finishing deal to hire him as coach
- Gene Hackman OK after Florida bicycle accident
- Court: Ex-con can sue over sheared dreadlocks
- US farmer's rabbits stolen, put up for adoption
- European leaders critical of S&P's debt downgrades
- Obama, Turkish prime minister affirm cooperation
- Nicole Kidman says off-screen privacy is key
- Fisher headed back to Rams, this time as coach
- Third man arrested in UK Olympic surveillance case
- San Fran college's computer network compromised
- Lendl lured back to tennis by Murray project
- Australian 2012: Capsules on women's players
- New SF sheriff charged with domestic violence
- Australian: Men to watch at the Open
- Third man arrested in UK Olympic surveillance case
- Report: Quote on MLK memorial will be changed
- Lendl lured back to tennis by Murray project
- Louis-Dreyfus researched new role with 2 US veeps
- US to restore full diplomatic ties with Myanmar
- Heather Locklear released from LA-area hospital
- Thorpe makes 200-meter freestyle final
- 40-yr-old Evans qualifies for Olympic swim trials
- AP source: Yankees sign free agent RHP Kuroda
- Reports: cruise ship aground off Italy, 6 dead
- Mexico presses US House speaker on arms traffic
- Coast guard: ship aground off Italy, bodies found
- Taiwanese vote in closely fought presidential poll
- Taiwanese go to elect president, legislature
- Tricky transfer awaits tanker inching to Alaska
- Honduras: Nicaraguan activist died near border
- Australia-India second test
- Coast guard: ship aground off Italy, bodies found
- Yadav three wickets, but Australia on top
- Third Test scoreboard
- Chavez says courts can review case of judge
- Penguins back on winning track, beat Panthers
- PM says Japan must tackle debt to avoid rate cut
- Chavez says judge's case could be reviewed
- Every makes late birdies and takes Sony Open lead
- Man United looks to avoid 3rd straight PL loss
- Report: 10 die in India stampede at Muslim shrine
- Stosur tries to overcome home crowd worries
- NATO service member dies in western Afghanistan
- Heineken Open Results
- David Ferrer wins Auckland title for 3rd time
- President casts vote, expects high turnout
- Praise for Myanmar release of political prisoners
- Egypt's radical Salafis approach secular rivals
- Kooyong Classic Results
- Serena leads walking wounded into Australian Open
- Coast guard: ship aground off Italy, bodies found
- Republicans rally around Romney after hits on firm
- Australia leads India by 208 runs
- Iraq: Bomb kills 5 Shiite pilgrims in south
- Hobart International Results
- Poll result to have little medium-term impact on economy: scholar
- South Africa wins toss, puts Sri Lanka in to bat
- Qualifier Barthel wins Hobart International title
- Iraq: Bomb kills 20 Shiite pilgrims in south
- China foreign trade growth to slow, exports 'grim'
- Polls close in Taiwan's presidential election
- Analysts: S&P downgrades could have been worse
- Thorpe finishes 5th in 200-meter freestyle final
- U.S. defense department declines to comment on Taiwan's elections
- Australian Open show courts schedule
- Djokovic includes Olympics among 2012 priorities
- Australian Open Draw
- Scotland gaining enthusiasm for independence
- Roadside bomb kills 2 in southern Afghanistan
- Talk of the Day -- HTC leader's last-minute statement
- Tendulkar falls short of 100th century again
- Iraq: Bomb kills 30 Shiite pilgrims in south
- Tunisia marks 1st anniversary of Arab Spring
- Pakistan officials to meet on rules for US, NATO
- Fugitives nabbed at polling stations
- Taiwan president in early lead in re-election bid
- Lebanese man killed by bullet fired from Syria
- Ex-AIT director visits KMT presidential campaign headquarters
- Voting ends smoothly: election affairs official
- Facebook, Google, others face charges in India
- Thai police claim Bangkok bomb plot called off
- China Times: Vote to ensure bright future for Taiwan
- Flights to islands canceled due to heavy fog, affecting voters
- 3rd test: India facing defeat after Warner's 180
- 1st students graduate from Winfrey school
- Buenos Aires bids to host 2018 Youth Olympics
- Thai police say Bangkok bomb plot called off
- Sydney International Results
- France to pursue reforms after downgrade
- Taiwan president takes lead in re-election bid
- Emir of Qatar calls for Arab troops in Syria
- Croats rally against EU
- Taiwan voters anxiously awaiting election results
- Chinese admire Taiwan's peaceful, rational electoral process
- TAITRA to open Taiwan pavilion in Dongguan, China to promote trade
- Taiwan ruling party claims presidential victory
- Opposition: Syrian brigadier-general defects
- Merkel: Europe faces 'long road' to win back trust
- Qatari emir favors sending Arab troops to Syria
- Egypt's ElBaradei pulls out of presidential race
- Merighetti edges Vonn for downhill win in Cortina
- Women's World Cup Downhill Results
- Iraq: Death toll from attack on pilgrims now 53
- Groups: Tibetan sets self on fire, clashes follow
- Taiwan ruling party claims victory in pres. polls
- Newlyweds celebrate nuptials with ballot-casting
- Apple unveils supplier list for first time
- Takanashi wins 1st women's ski jumping gold
- USITC to probe patent accusation against HTC
- Thousands of Danes cheer popular monarch
- South Africa vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Sri Lanka makes 236-6 in 2nd ODI vs. South Africa
- Taiwan's president wins close re-election fight
- Bomb kills at least 53 pilgrims in south Iraq
- Merkel: Europe faces 'long road' to win back trust
- Cruise ship runs aground off Italy, 3 bodies found
- Ma enjoys comfortable lead over Tsai
- China offers $750M in Nepal aid during Wen visit
- Reports: 69 people missing from cruise ship
- Turkish Cypriots mourn Rauf Denktash's death
- Tunisia marks 1st anniversary of Arab Spring
- Groups: Tibetan sets self on fire, unrest follows
- US asks Portugal to review American fugitive case
- Switzerland's Beat Feuz wins Wengen downhill
- Ex-president's son loses legislative race in Kaohsiung
- Former Turkey captain Lefter Kucukandonyadis dies
- KMT wins all but one legislative seats in Taipei
- Ma claims victory in re-election bid
- Profile: Ma Ying-jeou
- Profile: Wu Den-yih
- 4th homeless man in month killed in California
- 1st students graduate from Winfrey school
- Rommel leads 1-2 German skeleton finish
- Crowds greet famous Myanmar activist after release
- Guardiola: Barca won't sign, trusts youth players
- Jamaica to appoint more judges, relieve backlog
- Ship aground off Italy; 3 bodies found, 69 missing
- Report: US Kate Bush fan deported over proposal
- Skeleton World Cup results
- Nepal luring tourists to Buddha's birthplace
- Egypt's ElBaradei pulls out of presidential race
- Tsai steps down as DPP chair after defeat in presidential poll
- Opposition: Syrian brigadier general defects
- Qatari leader favors sending Arab troops to Syria
- Thousands of Danes cheer popular monarch
- Taiwan's president elected to second term
- Scottish Football Results
- Germans dominate luge World Cup
- Taiwan's China-friendly president wins re-election
- Norway's Svendsen wins biathlon World Cup event
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- GOP needles on Europe, but US needs Europe rebound
- Iran says CIA behind nuclear scientist's killing
- DPP picks up seats in Kaohsiung, Taichung in legislative elections
- Dozens on Kinmen sought or detained on suspicion of phantom voting
- Praise for Myanmar release of political prisoners
- Praise for Myanmar release of political prisoners
- Praise for Myanmar release of political prisoners
- Praise for Myanmar release of political prisoners
- Praise for Myanmar release of political prisoners
- Praise for Myanmar release of political prisoners
- Praise for Myanmar release of political prisoners
- Cassano back in training after heart surgery
- Cassano back in training after heart surgery
- Cassano back in training after heart surgery
- Cassano back in training after heart surgery
- Cassano back in training after heart surgery
- Cassano back in training after heart surgery
- Cassano back in training after heart surgery
- UN chief calls on Lebanon to protect peacekeepers
- UN chief calls on Lebanon to protect peacekeepers
- UN chief calls on Lebanon to protect peacekeepers
- UN chief calls on Lebanon to protect peacekeepers
- UN chief calls on Lebanon to protect peacekeepers
- UN chief calls on Lebanon to protect peacekeepers
- Tsai steps down as DPP chair after election defeat (update)
- 'Stateless' protests defy ban in Kuwait
- 'Stateless' protests defy ban in Kuwait
- 'Stateless' protests defy ban in Kuwait
- 'Stateless' protests defy ban in Kuwait
- 'Stateless' protests defy ban in Kuwait
- 'Stateless' protests defy ban in Kuwait
- Swiss Beat Hefti wins 2-man bobsled race
- Swiss Beat Hefti wins 2-man bobsled race
- Swiss Beat Hefti wins 2-man bobsled race
- Swiss Beat Hefti wins 2-man bobsled race
- Swiss Beat Hefti wins 2-man bobsled race
- Swiss Beat Hefti wins 2-man bobsled race
- Swiss Beat Hefti wins 2-man bobsled race
- Americans rise in rank inside Somalia jihadi group
- Americans rise in rank inside Somalia jihadi group
- Americans rise in rank inside Somalia jihadi group
- Americans rise in rank inside Somalia jihadi group
- Americans rise in rank inside Somalia jihadi group
- Americans rise in rank inside Somalia jihadi group
- MOEA to focus on improving economy after Ma's re-election
- Zegna layers against the winter elements
- Obama promotes 'insourcing,' government reorg
- Taiwan elections will 'shock' China into changing: scholar
- Ship aground off Italy; 3 dead, 70 unaccounted for
- Bobsled World Cup Results
- U.S. lauds strength, vitality of Taiwan's democracy
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Men's World Cup Downhill Results
- EU eying broader trade ties with Taiwan: analyst
- KMT maintains majority but loses seats in legislative race
- Russian ship reappears near Turkish port
- China offers $119 million in aid to Nepal
- South Africa vs. Sri Lanka Result
- Brandsal wins WCup sprint as Petukhov falls
- Ski flying event called off due to wind, snow
- South Africa goes 2-0 up in ODI series
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- More than 1,000 Croats rally against EU
- More than 1,000 Croats rally against EU
- More than 1,000 Croats rally against EU
- More than 1,000 Croats rally against EU
- More than 1,000 Croats rally against EU
- More than 1,000 Croats rally against EU
- Italian reports: 2 French tourists, Peruvian drown
- Italian reports: 2 French tourists, Peruvian drown
- Italian reports: 2 French tourists, Peruvian drown
- Italian reports: 2 French tourists, Peruvian drown
- Italian reports: 2 French tourists, Peruvian drown
- Italian reports: 2 French tourists, Peruvian drown
- Bulgarians protest against shale gas plans
- Bulgarians protest against shale gas plans
- Bulgarians protest against shale gas plans
- Bulgarians protest against shale gas plans
- Bulgarians protest against shale gas plans
- Bulgarians protest against shale gas plans
- Ship aground off Italy; 3 bodies found, 69 missing
- Ship aground off Italy; 3 bodies found, 69 missing
- Ship aground off Italy; 3 bodies found, 69 missing
- Ship aground off Italy; 3 bodies found, 69 missing
- Ship aground off Italy; 3 bodies found, 69 missing
- Ship aground off Italy; 3 bodies found, 69 missing
- US congratulates Taiwan President Ma on his re-election and Taiwan’s democracy
- Taiwan parliamentary elections: KMT gets 64 seats, DPP 40 out of 113
- Italy cruise ship accident leaves 3 dead, 40 missing
- Nigerian strike talks fail to reach compromise: unions
- Iraq suicide bomber targeting Shiite kills 53, wounds 137
- Kazakhstan parliamentary elections begin
- Qatar emir: Arab League should send troops to halt Syria’s violent crackdown
- China media avoids Taiwan “presidential” election
- German Chancellor Merkel urges quicker reforms after S&P’s downgrades
- Chinese premier Wen Jia-bao visits Gulf to deepen oil cooperation
- Liverpool held to 0-0 draw by Stoke
- English Football Results
- Santorum: US wrong to condemn Iran scientist death
- Lampard steers Chelsea to victory over Sunderland
- Tottenham held 1-1 by relegation-threatened Wolves
- Golden Globe nominees warm up with rooftop party
- 10-man Blackburn beats Fulham 3-1
- Norwich beats West Brom 2-1 in EPL
- Celtic wins to maintain 2-point lead at top of SPL
- Friends: US bomb plot suspect was radical, loner
- President Ma elected to second term (update)
- Pakistan: president, army chief meet amid crisis
- Soong thanks supporters after conceding election defeat
- China pledges further peace with Taiwan under '1992 consensus'
- Late president's body flown back to Guinea-Bissau
- Former officials set for new careers as legislators
- DPP to persuade Tsai to stay as party head: committee member
- English Football Summaries
- English Football Leading Scorers
- 1 dead in blast at Gaza militant's house
- Maze gets OK to wear controversial long underwear
- Man United still City's main rival as Spurs slip
- DPP makes breakthrough in outlying islands
- Standard & Poor's defends mass European downgrade
- Bomb kills at least 53 pilgrims in south Iraq
- Costume National devises coat sling
- Ex-AIT head says Taiwan-China political talks unlikely in near term
- Big prizes, barriers in Brazil's luxury market
- US Marine video not likely to derail Afghan talks
- Vonn happy with 2nd in Cortina downhill
- Dolce&Gabbana concoct anti-crisis potion
- Nigeria's assembly catches fire; no major damage
- 5.8-magnitude quake hits Philippine island region
- Grace, Finch move ahead but round 3 incomplete
- White House concerned over online piracy bills
- Scholes' goal helps Man United beat Bolton 3-0
- Check Lincoln wrote day before being shot is found
- National Hurricane Center chief to retire in June
- US man dies a day after killing 3 co-workers
- Lopez, Anthony promoting new project
- US senator uses address to promote Keystone XL
- ABC ditches 'Work It' sitcom
- Miss America crowning new winner in Las Vegas
- U.S., EU, Japan, Singapore welcome Taiwan's election results
- KMT retains majority but loses seats in legislative race (roundup)
- 1 killed in blast at Gaza militant's house
- Standard & Poor's defends mass European downgrade
- Everton holds Aston Villa to 1-1 away draw
- Labor, government meet over Nigeria strike
- Taiwan-China ties expected to strengthen: HK research institute
- Spanish Football Results
- Lopez, Anthony promoting new project
- Sevilla draws 0-0 with Espanyol in Spain
- White House concerned over online piracy bills
- Ex-AIT official denies influencing Taiwan elections
- No rush for political dialogue with China: President Ma
- Greek Football Results
- Russian ship reappears near Turkish port
- Yemenis return to area run by Islamic militants
- 'Mr. Clean' wins re-election in Taiwan
- Hungarian party seeks referendum on EU membership
- League leader Olympiakos beats Levadiakos 3-1
- Muhammad Ali to celebrate 70th birthday
- Peterhansel, Despres near podium in Dakar Rally
- Wahlberg says he wants to meet reputed mob boss
- Romanians protest for 3rd day against government
- Egypt's ElBaradei ends presidential bid in protest
- Burberry infuses classics with humor
- Australian Football Results
- Black is back at Jil Sander
- Brisbane beats Sydney FC with stoppage-time goals
- Milan designers tweak the traditional overcoat
- 4 women held in Mexican child-trafficking case
- Man detained after another Calif. homeless killing
- Nations hunt for info on Italy cruise accident
- Saudi and French jets collide during joint drill
- Guyana's leader, legislators clash over budget
- Real Madrid wins 2-1 at Mallorca in Spain
- Greek league leader Olympiakos beats Levadiakos
- Berlusconi made decision to keep Pato at AC Milan
- Ethiopians among favorites in Houston
- Italian police, protesters clash in St Peter's Sq
- Ishikawa considering US PGA Tour membership
- Tear gas fired at Romania anti-govt protests
- Italian media: Captain in cruise case detained
- Roma's game at Catania suspended due to rain
- Red Wings top Blackhawks 3-2 in OT, tie team mark
- Vignettes from passengers of grounded cruise ship
- Stieglitz retains WBO super-middleweight title
- Guatemala leader pledging 'iron fist' takes office
- Nigeria labor says no agreement to end fuel strike
- Italian media: Captain in cruise case detained
- Nene scores twice as leader PSG beats Toulouse 3-1
- Nigeria labor says no agreement to end fuel strike
- Guatemala leader takes office pledging 'iron fist'
- Hurricane center chief to retire June 1
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Benfica routs Setubal 4-1 to stay top in Portugal
- Portuguese Football Results
- Foundation says Broncos ex-owner has died
- Spanish Football Summaries
- A difficult start for new San Francisco sheriff
- Guests gather to celebrate Muhammad Ali's 70th
- Guests gather for Ali's 70th birthday
- Casino plans sprout in US as states seek revenue
- Night of chaos, fear after cruise ship ran aground
- Sunday, January 22
- Detained man suspect in 4 Calif. homeless killings
- Chris Burden's new work: art imitating the future
- Project to pour water into volcano to make power
- Italian report: 2 survivors found on stricken ship
- SCarolina economic woes could trump social issues
- Apple juice made in America? Think again.
- Foundation says Broncos ex-owner has died
- Voting begins in Kazakhstan election
- TV One network focuses on missing blacks
- 5.7-magnitude quake hits Philippine island region
- Romney rivals seek theme to stop him
- Daisy Lowe, human blob cap Rio fashion week
- Nieminen wins rain-delayed Sydney International
- Prosecutor urges US state to appeal death case
- First US full face transplant patient smiling
- 49ers edge Saints 36-32 in playoff thriller
- Detained man suspected in US homeless killings
- Miss America pageant whittles to 15 semifinalists
- Maggert tied for lead at Sony Open
- Oil-rich Kazakhstan votes in parliamentary polls
- Li back on track after poor 2nd half of 2011
- Muhammad Ali cheered at 70th birthday bash in Ky.
- China strongly opposes US sanctions on oil company
- Maggert, Every tied for Sony Open lead
- Miss Wisconsin wins Miss America pageant in Vegas
- Japan PM lags in polls despite Cabinet reshuffle
- Australia vs. India Scores
- 3rd test: India 165-6 at lunch on day 3
- Third Test scoreboard
- Philippines seeks Asian summit on disputed islands
- Oklahoma City cruises past Knicks
- 3rd Test: Australia wins by an innings and 37 runs
- Gingrich defends Bain criticism in candidate forum
- Australia-India 3rd test
- SKorean ship partially sinks; 5 crewmen die
- US soldier charged in suicide faces hearing
- MLK parade organizers hoping for big turnout
- Rafa, Roger rift emerges at Australian Open
- DiCaprio, Streep celebrate at pre-Globes tea party
- Re-elected Taiwan leader: China politics can wait
- Red Wings edge Blackhawks, close gap
- Patriots too much for Tebow's Broncos
- Search continues on stricken cruise ship
- Australian Open Draw
- Florian Mayer withdraws from Australian Open
- 3rd survivor found on stricken cruise ship
- UN chief says Syrian president must stop violence
- SKorean ship partially sinks; 5 crewmen die
- Huge gathering of Muslims ends in Bangladesh
- Ma's victory may boost bourse but Europe to cast its shadow
- China, Hong Kong media devote broad coverage to Taiwan's election
- Crash and burn time for Spain's crusading judge?
- Taiwanese businesses urge Ma to focus on ties with emerging countries
- Demjanjuk's lawyer to defend Israeli president
- Bahrain king promises expanded parliament powers
- 3rd test: Australia wins by an innings and 37 runs
- 'ECFA bonus' yet to be felt in 'green' counties: academic
- Ma needs to act, not listen to more advice: Hon Hai chairman
- Stable Taiwan-China relations could attract more Chinese tourists
- Property market seen likely to recover after poll
- Saudi: Readiness to up oil output not tied to Iran
- Taiwan urged to focus on transformation of industrial structure
- 3rd survivor found on stricken cruise ship
- Re-elected Ma vows to strengthen U.S.-Taiwan ties
- Iran warns Arabs not to replace embargoed oil
- Norwegian UN worker kidnapped in Yemen
- Merkel: Greece can return to growth
- Bahrain king promises to expand parliament powers
- American art takes the stage at the Louvre
- 2 pandas leave China to start new life in France
- Greipel wins Down Under Classic
- China Times: Ma's win marks beginning of greater responsibility
- Iran hangs 12 convicts in southern city
- Taiwan's presidential election grabs headlines in Shanghai
- Thousands bid farewell to Turkish football star
- Hirscher gets DQ in World Cup slalom as Matt leads
- HK protesters demand D&G apologize for photo ban
- Down Under Classic Results
- Men's World Cup Slalom Results
- Pakistani police: Bomb blast kills 13 people
- Unions: Nigeria strike over fuel resumes Monday
- UK: Europe will adopt sanctions on Iranian oil
- England's Anderson ready to challenge Pakistan
- CEPD will continue with economic stimulus measures: minister
- Ski Jumping World Cup Results
- Pakistan police: Bomb kills 13 at Shiite march
- Kenya Islamic group claims ties to al-Shabab
- Arriving number of black-faced spoonbills sets record
- Iraqi police battle gunmen in government compound
- 2 road accidents in China kill 14 people
- Germans dominate men's luge event
- Soldier faces hearing at Afghan base over suicide
- Russian space probe to crash on Earth within hours
- Observers see stable Taiwan-China ties behind Ma's re-election
- Spain: 3 ETA suspects arrested in France
- Unions: Nigeria strike over fuel resumes Monday
- Prosecutor says captain left ship early
- Cross-strait issues key to Ma's re-election: scholars
- DPP faces challenge to find new leader
- Chinese students learn Taiwanese values through election
- Fog prompts closure of Matsu airports for third day
- Foreign minister attends Guatemalan presidential inauguration
- Scholars differ over whether election was vote on '1992 consensus'
- Italian officials say cruise ship missing now 17
- Russian space probe to crash on Earth within hours
- US military chief to visit Israel
- Spain: 3 ETA suspects arrested in France
- Vonn wins World Cup super-G
- Central Asia's largest mosque ravaged by fire
- Talk of the Day -- Elections are over; now what?
- DPP must become more centrist: scholar
- India captain Dhoni suspended for Adelaide test
- 3rd survivor rescued from stricken cruise ship
- Taiwan draws attention at tourism shows
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Report: Iran presidential adviser sentenced
- Ma promises to leave legacy after second term
- Atletico Madrid beats Villarreal 3-0 in Spain
- Fiva, Luedi win World Cup ski cross events
- Kostelic wins World Cup slalom; Hirscher gets DQ
- Italian Football Results
- World Cup Results
- Egypt Suez Canal revenues up in December
- Lazio beats Atalanta 2-0 in Serie A
- German speedskater in doping probe
- Japan's media speculate on possible cross-strait political ties
- Vonn wins super-G in Cortina by large margin
- Fischnaller, Kummer win snowboard races
- US military chief to Israel as Iran tension grows
- PFP chairman loses election deposit
- Taiwan's wafer production capacity highest in world in 2011
- Hafeez: Beware Ajmal's mystery delivery
- Protests continue in Romania
- 84-year-old Thai king treated for abdominal pain
- Maze strips down to her sports bra to send message
- Tendulkar returns to one-day side for tri-series
- Sweden, Russia win cross-country team sprints
- Kostelic wins World Cup slalom; Hirscher gets DQ
- Kostelic wins World Cup slalom; Hirscher gets DQ
- Kostelic wins World Cup slalom; Hirscher gets DQ
- Kostelic wins World Cup slalom; Hirscher gets DQ
- Kostelic wins World Cup slalom; Hirscher gets DQ
- Kostelic wins World Cup slalom; Hirscher gets DQ
- Kostelic wins World Cup slalom; Hirscher gets DQ
- No big changes forecast in Taiwan's diplomatic situation
- UN chief says Syrian president must stop violence
- UN chief says Syrian president must stop violence
- UN chief says Syrian president must stop violence
- UN chief says Syrian president must stop violence
- UN chief says Syrian president must stop violence
- UN chief says Syrian president must stop violence
- Grace clinches maiden European Tour title
- Grace clinches maiden European Tour title
- Grace clinches maiden European Tour title
- Grace clinches maiden European Tour title
- Grace clinches maiden European Tour title
- Grace clinches maiden European Tour title
- Grace clinches maiden European Tour title
- UK: Europe will adopt sanctions on Iranian oil
- UK: Europe will adopt sanctions on Iranian oil
- UK: Europe will adopt sanctions on Iranian oil
- UK: Europe will adopt sanctions on Iranian oil
- UK: Europe will adopt sanctions on Iranian oil
- UK: Europe will adopt sanctions on Iranian oil
- Men's World Cup Slalom Results
- Men's World Cup Slalom Results
- Men's World Cup Slalom Results
- Men's World Cup Slalom Results
- Men's World Cup Slalom Results
- Men's World Cup Slalom Results
- Men's World Cup Slalom Results
- Luge World Cup results
- Luge World Cup results
- Luge World Cup results
- Luge World Cup results
- Luge World Cup results
- Luge World Cup results
- Luge World Cup results
- Ferragamo fortifies winterwear against the cold
- Ferragamo fortifies winterwear against the cold
- Ferragamo fortifies winterwear against the cold
- Ferragamo fortifies winterwear against the cold
- Ferragamo fortifies winterwear against the cold
- Ferragamo fortifies winterwear against the cold
- Hafeez: Beware Ajmal's mystery delivery
- Hafeez: Beware Ajmal's mystery delivery
- Hafeez: Beware Ajmal's mystery delivery
- Hafeez: Beware Ajmal's mystery delivery
- Hafeez: Beware Ajmal's mystery delivery
- Hafeez: Beware Ajmal's mystery delivery
- Hafeez: Beware Ajmal's mystery delivery
- Latin American, South Pacific allies welcome election results
- Oil-rich Kazakhstan votes in parliamentary polls
- HTC chairwoman expresses new hope for re-elected Ma
- Iran warns Gulf Arabs on oil
- Iran warns Gulf Arabs on oil
- Iran warns Gulf Arabs on oil
- Iran warns Gulf Arabs on oil
- Iran warns Gulf Arabs on oil
- Iran warns Gulf Arabs on oil
- Iran warns Gulf Arabs on oil
- Iran warns Gulf Arabs on oil
- Iran warns Gulf Arabs on oil
- Iran warns Gulf Arabs on oil
- Iran warns Gulf Arabs on oil
- Iran warns Gulf Arabs on oil
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- 13 Taiwanese survive cruiseliner capsize in Mediterranean
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Rare tomb of woman found in Egypt Valley of Kings
- Rare tomb of woman found in Egypt Valley of Kings
- Rare tomb of woman found in Egypt Valley of Kings
- Rare tomb of woman found in Egypt Valley of Kings
- Rare tomb of woman found in Egypt Valley of Kings
- Rare tomb of woman found in Egypt Valley of Kings
- Miss America confronted family pain with pageant
- Miss America confronted family pain with pageant
- Miss America confronted family pain with pageant
- Miss America confronted family pain with pageant
- Miss America confronted family pain with pageant
- Miss America confronted family pain with pageant
- Newcastle beats QPR 1-0 in Premier League
- Tanker sinks in Albanian waters; at least 1 dead
- Perry: Marines in video are 'kids,' not criminals
- Grace clinches maiden European Tour title
- Russia's Zubkov wins 4-man bobsled race
- HTC CEO: Unafraid of competition
- Protests continue in Romania for 4th day
- Russian space probe to crash to Earth within hours
- Austrian farmer crushed to death by cow
- 2 bodies found on Italian cruise ship
- Norwegian UN worker kidnapped in Yemen
- Pakistani government faces critical day in court
- Romney rivals seek theme to stop him
- Romney rivals seek theme to stop him
- Romney rivals seek theme to stop him
- Romney rivals seek theme to stop him
- Romney rivals seek theme to stop him
- Romney rivals seek theme to stop him
- Romney rivals seek theme to stop him
- Romney rivals seek theme to stop him
- Romney rivals seek theme to stop him
- Romney rivals seek theme to stop him
- Romney rivals seek theme to stop him
- Romney rivals seek theme to stop him
- Maradona hospitalized in Dubai with kidney stones
- Maradona hospitalized in Dubai with kidney stones
- Maradona hospitalized in Dubai with kidney stones
- Maradona hospitalized in Dubai with kidney stones
- Maradona hospitalized in Dubai with kidney stones
- Maradona hospitalized in Dubai with kidney stones
- Maradona hospitalized in Dubai with kidney stones
- 2 US passengers among accounted for from ship
- 2 US passengers among accounted for from ship
- 2 US passengers among accounted for from ship
- 2 US passengers among accounted for from ship
- 2 US passengers among accounted for from ship
- 2 US passengers among accounted for from ship
- Spain: 3 ETA suspects arrested in France
- Spain: 3 ETA suspects arrested in France
- Spain: 3 ETA suspects arrested in France
- Spain: 3 ETA suspects arrested in France
- Spain: 3 ETA suspects arrested in France
- Spain: 3 ETA suspects arrested in France
- Spanish Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Atletico Madrid beats Villarreal 3-0 in Spain
- Atletico Madrid beats Villarreal 3-0 in Spain
- Atletico Madrid beats Villarreal 3-0 in Spain
- Atletico Madrid beats Villarreal 3-0 in Spain
- Atletico Madrid beats Villarreal 3-0 in Spain
- Atletico Madrid beats Villarreal 3-0 in Spain
- Atletico Madrid beats Villarreal 3-0 in Spain
- Juventus held 1-1 by Cagliari in Serie A
- Juventus held 1-1 by Cagliari in Serie A
- Juventus held 1-1 by Cagliari in Serie A
- Juventus held 1-1 by Cagliari in Serie A
- Juventus held 1-1 by Cagliari in Serie A
- Juventus held 1-1 by Cagliari in Serie A
- Juventus held 1-1 by Cagliari in Serie A
- 2 bodies found on Italian cruise ship
- 2 bodies found on Italian cruise ship
- Re-elected Ma vows to strengthen U.S.-Taiwan ties
- Re-elected Taiwan leader: China politics can wait
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou re-elected, vows closer China ties
- Bahrain king promises to expand parliament powers
- Japan steps up efforts to crack untapped Myanmar economic market
- DPP to persuade Tsai to stay as party head: committee membere
- Stable Taiwan-China relations could attract more Chinese tourists
- Taiwan urged to focus on transformation of industrial structure
- Property market seen likely to recover after poll
- Ma needs to act, not listen to more advice:Hon Hai chairman
- Arriving number of black-faced spoonbills sets record
- Night of chaos, fear after cruise ship ran aground
- Egypt’s ElBaradei ends presidential bid in protest
- Hong Kong mothers protest growing number of women from China giving birth in Hong Kong
- Americans rise in rank inside Somalia jihadi group
- Some worry ‘new’ U.S. military focus on Asia is a muddle
- Romania protests continue for 4 days, 30 injured
- Iraq bombing kills more than 50 Shiite Muslim pilgrims
- SKorean ship partially sinks; 5 crewmen die
- U.S. soldier charged in suicide faces hearing
- Merkel says downgrades show Euro heads must redouble efforts
- Syria releases prisoners; UN chief: “stop killing”
- Analysts: S&P downgrades could have been worse
- PM says Japan must tackle debt to avoid rate cut
- U.K. inflation probably eased to six-month low, economists say
- China pledges measures to stabilize trade as global growth slows
- Best in show: 6 gadgets that defined CES
- Best in show: 6 gadgets that defined CES
- 2 Chinese giant pandas arrive new home in France
- New York’s the new inquiry is a club for literary underclass
- Running from millions
- South Korea ship explosion kills five; six missing
- The benefits of Bain capitalism
- Getting to know you ...
- Chris Burden’s new work: art imitating the future
- 1st students graduate from Winfrey school
- HBO says no political agenda behind Sarah Palin film
- Lopez, Anthony promoting new music project together
- Woman torn by health issues yearns to feel whole again
- Taiwan stocks fall due to euro-zone debt, despite Ma's re-election easing tensions with China
- A place to rest in luxury
- Biggest Losers offer tips for weight loss as new year begins
- Oh no, Tebow! Patriots open 14-0 lead after 1st
- Granger leads Pacers past Celtics
- 76ers beat Wizards for second straight night
- No. 19 Florida hits 12 3s to beat Gamecocks 79-65
- Eldest son of late North Korean leader spotted in Beijing, a month after Kim’s death
- 2012 Golden Globe: George Clooney, Meryl Streep win (list)
- 7 Iraq police killed as gunmen storm compound
- Kazakhstan parliamentary elections may open door to 2 new parties
- Ma declares re-election victory
- World’s smallest frog found in Papua New Guinea
- Taiwan presidential election result will shape ties with China
- Taiwan votes in poll, watched by China, U.S.
- Poll result to have little medium-term impact on economy: scholar
- Chinese admire Taiwan's peaceful, rational electoral process
- U.S. Defense declines to comment on Taiwan's elections
- Ex-AIT director visits KMT presidential campaign headquarters
- Pakistan Taliban denies the report of 3 leaders dead in US drone attack
- Praise for Myanmar release of political prisoners
- Coast guard: ship aground off Italy, bodies found
- Apple halts iPhone 4S sales in China after near-riot
- Study: moms taking anti-depressants double risk of lung hypertension in babies
- Chavez: Venezuela to close consulate in Miami
- Egypt's radical Salafis approach secular rivals
- Report: 10 die in India stampede at Muslim shrine
- NATO service member dies in western Afghanistan
- S&P cuts credit ratings for France, Italy, Spain
- Rocky Hollywood road leads 2 directors back to Sundance
- Man busy in retirement gets no respect from working wife
- The houses of the hopefuls are all quite traditional
- UK PM Cameron to meet Scotland leader Salmond for referendum talks
- Chinatown power broker savors mayor’s win in San Francisco
- Real Estate firms learn to do business in China
- Kobe goes for 40-plus again as Lakers beat Cavs
- Kings fall to Rockets
- Serena leads walking wounded into Australian Open
- Federer feels his aching back is finally fit for duty
- Man United looks to avoid 3rd straight PL loss
- Nigeria: govt to cut oil price as strike enters 2nd week
- Apple agrees monitors into partnerships after Foxconn workers continuously suicide
- Taiwan opposition party approves Tsai Ing-wen’s resignation after defeat in presidential election
- Philippines to begin impeachment of Supreme Court chief justice
- Al-Qaida seized in south of Yemen capital
- U.S. Secretary Hillary Clinton in Liberia for inauguration
- Calif. police say they've found homeless killer
- Venezuela: Consulate officials in US threatened
- Woman demolishes UK factory where dad killed
- Boxing great Muhammad Ali gets 70th birthday bash
- Gunmen storm Iraq compound, kill 7 police
- 2 more bodies found on Italian cruise ship
- Thousands in Guinea-Bissau mourn late president
- Concerns about Romney's faith quieter but not gone
- Vonn shares milestone win her younger sister
- Joseph Calleja's golden voice graces 'Faust'
- Rival Libyan militias clash, killing 3 fighters
- Ghana held by understrength South Africa
- Frenchmen Peterhansel, Despres win Dakar Rally
- Palestinian leader loses VIP status with Israel
- Ethiopia's Jufar wins Houston Marathon
- Ethiopia's Jufar wins Houston Marathon
- UK, Scottish leaders to meet on independence vote
- Towering legend, flawed man? King's image evolving
- Harsh tone pushing Hispanics from Republicans
- Arsenal slips to another away defeat at Swansea
- Reports: Russian space probe crashes into Pacific
- UK, Scottish leaders to meet on independence vote
- Venezuela: Consulate officials in US threatened
- Building collapses in Beirut, Lebanon; teen killed
- Anti-immigration tone alienating Hispanics
- Westwood conjures adventure in winter look
- 'Contraband' swipes No. 1 spot at box office
- Coast guard: Italy cruise captain spotted on land
- Obamas celebrate King's birthday at prayer service
- Jolie and Almodovar discuss future collaboration
- Emporio Armani winterwear reflects hard times
- Globes: Comedy vies with drama this awards season
- Arsenal's slim title hopes hit by loss to Swansea
- Russian space probe crashes into Pacific
- Bottega Veneta turns rock star into gentleman
- Russian space probe crashes into Pacific
- Kagame 'not excited' by France's genocide report
- Divers in Italy ship wreck find 2 more bodies
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- WTA Schedule
- Kagame 'not excited' by France's genocide report
- Westerwelle: Time for European ratings agencies
- Rivals warn Romney would be a weak nominee
- Romania calls crisis meeting to discuss protests
- Romania calls crisis meeting over violent protests
- FX rolling the dice on Charlie Sheen
- Missoni finds depth in the layers
- Panathinaikos beats Giannena 1-0 in Greek league
- Prada recruits actors as models, clothes take lead
- Compton tales always involve his hearts
- Gentlemen, 2013 winter looks getting serious
- Kozak admits construction delays for Sochi 2014
- FX network's big risk with Charlie Sheen
- Egypt: presidential nominations to start mid-April
- Egypt's transition to democracy grows more messy
- Perry: Marines in video are 'kids,' not criminals
- Senegal wins final warmup match before African Cup
- Janet Evans qualifies for 800m Olympic swim trials
- French Football Results
- Cruise company: Captain made 'errors in judgment'
- Westerwelle: Time for European ratings agencies
- Milito fires Inter to 1-0 win against AC Milan
- Barcelona beats 10-man Betis 4-2 in Spain
- Kozak admits to some construction delays for Sochi
- Loic Remy fires Marseille to 2-0 win over Lille
- Veteran Spanish politician Fraga dies at age 89
- Captain's conduct blasted as divers find more dead
- Italian Leading Scorers
- Venezuela to leave World Bank's arbitration body
- Tanker with fuel arrives at iced-in Alaska town
- APNewsBreak: Dad of US killings suspect homeless
- Michael Lohan's ex arrested on battery charge
- Event raises $5 million for Sean Penn's Haiti org
- Italian Football Summaries
- Last-minute talks end as Nigeria fuel strike looms
- HASH(0x17e56580)
- HASH(0x18d11280)
- HASH(0x18d16530)
- HASH(0x18ce67d0)
- HASH(0x17c73120)
- HASH(0x17c73c70)
- Late-night talks end as Nigeria fuel strike looms
- Rivals say split conservative vote aids Romney
- American masters get new life at NYC's Met museum
- Dressed-up stars arrive for Golden Globes
- US Army general works as a military ambassador
- Ravens beat Texans 20-13, move into AFC title game
- Researchers, tribes clash over Native bones
- Nigeria fuel strike go on; street protests halted
- Silenced musical treasures languish in US vault
- America held 1-1 by Toluca
- Tanker carrying fuel arrives at iced-in US town
- Braga beats Sporting Lisbon 2-1 in Portugal
- Natural gas price plunge aids families, businesses
- Late-night talks end as Nigeria fuel strike looms
- Carla Gugino and Rosemary Harris bond on Broadway
- Dressed-up stars arrive for glitzy Golden Globes
- Plummer takes supporting Globe for 'Beginners'
- Mexican Results
- Jolie and Pitt grace the Globes in glamorous style
- Azarenka breezes through center court opener
- Partial list of winners for the Golden Globes
- Stuart O'Grady faces assault allegation
- NFL Playoff Glance
- Gervais brings sharp tongue as host of Globes
- Azarenka breezes through center court opener
- AP opens full news bureau in North Korea
- NZ drops keeper Young for Zimbabwe test
- China's number of Web users rises to 513 million
- Campaign officials: Huntsman to quit US race
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Williams, Spencer, Plummer earn acting Globes
- Asian stocks sink after Europe credit downgrades
- Del Potro wins 1st-round match at Australian Open
- Scorsese takes directing prize at Golden Globes
- Williams, Spencer, Plummer, Scorsese earn Globes
- Blackhawks edge Sharks, top Central
- Dujardin, Williams, Spencer, Plummer earn Globes
- Peter Dinklage spurs interest in assaulted dwarf
- Streep, Williams, Spencer, among Globe winners
- China village protest leader made local party head
- Australian Open Results
- 'The Artist,' star Dujardin win Globe honors
- China's number of Web users rises to 513 million
- Thai police raid warehouse in terror probe
- Britain, HK to develop London as yuan trading hub
- List of winners for the Golden Globes
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Sonny Bill names new opponent for Feb. bout
- 'Artist,' 'Descendants' score top Globe wins
- Li Na wins opening match at Australian Open
- Wagner rallies to win Sony Open
- Local IC stocks slump on U.S. counterparts' stumble
- Millsap's double-double leads Jazz past Nuggets
- Oil near $99 in Asia amid Europe debt jitters
- Regal but never solemn, Freeman honored at Globes
- Retail group forecasts 3.4 pct growth for 2012
- India reports new TB strain resistant to all drugs
- Gervais brings sharp tongue as host of Globes
- Schoenberg collection goes to North Texas
- Tomic recovers to beat Verdasco at Australian Open
- India team gets flak from former greats
- Nigeria president: Fuel prices to drop amid strike
- Malaysia's DRB-Hicom to buy carmaker Proton
- Li Na, Azarenka into 2nd round at Australian Open
- Oldest woman in draw falls at Aussie Open
- Australian Open show courts schedule
- Nigeria president: Fuel prices to drop amid strike
- Wolves and Birmingham contest FA Cup replay
- Davydenko baffled by Federer silence on grievances
- DPP accepts Tsai's resignation as chairwoman
- Philippine chief justice impeachment trial starts
- Indonesian village riven by massacre compensation
- India team gets flak from former greats
- Taiwan shares close down 1.08%
- Kazakh president's party crushes opposition
- Sound bites from the Golden Globes
- Israeli-US war games postponed
- Acer's revenues forecast to bottom out in first quarter
- Malaysia's DRB-Hicom to buy carmaker Proton
- Defending champion Clijsters wins opening match
- England can win test ranking jackpot
- Al-Qaida in Yemen captures town south of capital
- Davydenko baffled by Federer silence on grievances
- Retired basketball star Yao goes into politics
- India's December inflation cools to 7.5 pct
- India's December inflation cools to 7.5 pct
- Pakistani court opens presidential graft hearing
- Britain, HK to develop London as yuan trading hub
- Body found, death toll at 6 in ship disaster
- Death toll in Beirut building collapse rises to 11
- Asustek clears up rumor regarding 3G version tablet
- Clijsters, Li Na into 2nd round at Australian Open
- Pakistani court orders contempt notice against PM
- Thai police raid warehouse in terror probe
- Car bomb kills 8 in northern Iraq
- Nadal eases to 1st-round win in Australian Open
- S&P's downgrades get calm market response
- Kazakh president's party crushes opposition
- Taiwan opposition party OKs leader's resignation
- Pakistani court orders contempt notice against PM
- Oakland manager Melvin excited about Japan series
- Oil above $99 in Asia amid Middle East jitters
- Liberia president vows to continue fighting graft
- Local bourse dives on S&P's downgrade of European countries
- US Senator praise Myanmar reforms, calls for more
- Nigeria troops appear; president offers concession
- Japan to name islets in disputed area
- India's December inflation cools to 7.5 percent
- Nadal, Clijsters, Li Na advance at Australian Open
- S&P's downgrades get calm market response
- Light snow blankets Taiwan's highest peaks
- Syrian legislator defects to protest crackdown
- US Senator praises Myanmar reforms, calls for more
- SKorea: Men arrested for smuggling gold in rectums
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Philippine chief justice impeachment trial starts
- UN chief call for action on clean energy
- Taiwanese survivors of cruiseliner capsize return home
- Official: 59 Romanians injured in violent protests
- First daughter returns to U.S. after election
- Shares of Wistron resilient on bond pricing premium
- Beyonce gets fly with golden booty named after her
- Taiwan to seek better interactions with unofficial allies
- Nadal overcomes knee problem to win 1st match
- Sri Lanka ethnic Tamil party rejects war report
- Hackers disrupt Israel airline, stock market sites
- Number of furloughed workers drops slightly: CLA
- Wang to seek re-election in new Legislature
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Federer wins opener at Australian Open
- Cruise captain under scrutiny, 6th body found
- Buyers line up for Dragon Year commemorative coins
- Document backs claims KGB stopped Wallenberg probe
- Markets brush off S&P downgrades, focus on Greece
- US senator praise Myanmar reforms, calls for more
- Canada, Switzerland congratulate Taiwan on smooth elections
- Moody's maintains French AAA rating for now
- Taiwan relaxes admission rules for Chinese students
- DPP, KMT offer different views on Cabinet reshuffle
- IMF team in Egypt for talks on possible $3.2B loan
- Costa CEO says captain made unauthorized deviation
- Medvedev proposes direct governor elections
- England 7s international dies in reported suicide
- Bulgarian coal miners strike over unpaid bonus
- Fitch cuts Russia outlook due to political risk
- Sarkozy faces French debt questions in Spain visit
- France seeks to brush off S&P's downgrade
- Record ECB deposits show stress in banking system
- Costa CEO blames captain error for ship grounding
- Taiwan's economic outlook still bumpy: investment banks
- Death toll in Beirut building collapse rises to 18
- Taiwan relaxes entry rules for Chinese business visitors
- Editor: Hacking might have occurred at 2nd tabloid
- England's Care banned and fined for drunk driving
- Federer, Nadal smooth over talk of rift
- OPEC sees oil demand growing in 2012
- Wozniacki eases into 2nd round at Australian Open
- Securities firms incur NT$716 million net loss in December
- Election results reflect Taiwanese desire for stability: Korean press
- England defender Cahill on verge of Chelsea move
- Eventful first year for Piers Morgan at CNN
- Nigeria labor announces suspension of fuel strike
- Austria says aim is to regain top S&P debt rating
- Misbah looks to improve Pakistan's cricket image
- United Daily News: Beijing should consider inviting President Ma to visit
- UK: No public funding for new royal yacht
- Romanian ex-president undergoes colon surgery
- Ship rescue ops suspended off Tuscany in rough sea
- 2 Americans honored for catching terrorist suspect
- Australian Open seeded players fared
- Madrid, Ronaldo look to end Barcelona woes
- Greece upbeat ahead of debt inspectors' return
- Asustek donates laptops to help disadvantaged students in Guatemala
- UK's Clegg says Israeli settlements 'vandalism'
- Kid Rock apologizes after cigar complaint
- Philippine troops kill 6 rebels in latest clash
- Rights group: Egypt must change repressive laws
- Nigeria labor announces suspension of fuel strike
- Romney alone at top of polls in South Carolina
- Death toll in Beirut building collapse rises to 19
- Oil above $99 in Europe amid Middle East jitters
- Mirza looks for Olympic gold in mixed doubles
- PM warns violence could destabilize Romania
- England defender Gary Cahill signs with Chelsea
- Taiwan-South Korea forum on medical tourism held in Seoul
- Inquest opens into death of Zimbabwe general
- Environmentalists press for halt of 'Taipei Dome' construction
- Iran makes arrests in killing of nuclear scientist
- Sochi chief says delays won't affect 2014 Games
- UK: No public funding for new royal yacht
- Chevron: Rig catches fire off Nigeria's delta
- Media in Slovenia start charging for online access
- Kaohsiung Lantern Festival to kick off Jan. 27
- Historic tree catches fire in central Florida park
- Syrian legislator defects to protest crackdown
- New probe vows to cut deeper in Japan nuke crisis
- Ukraine urged to step up AIDS fight
- New probe vows to cut deeper in Japan nuke crisis
- President to meet regularly with opposition parties: spokesman
- UK's Clegg calls Israeli settlements 'vandalism'
- Kinmen records steepest rise in urban land prices
- Venezuela sends Miami consulate personnel home
- Belgian authorities raid 3 bishops' offices
- Espanyol keeper Kameni to Malaga on free transfer
- Misbah looks to improve Pakistan's cricket image
- Misbah looks to improve Pakistan's cricket image
- Misbah looks to improve Pakistan's cricket image
- Misbah looks to improve Pakistan's cricket image
- Misbah looks to improve Pakistan's cricket image
- Misbah looks to improve Pakistan's cricket image
- Misbah looks to improve Pakistan's cricket image
- ECB steps up bond purchases to (EURO)3.8 billion
- ECB steps up bond purchases to (EURO)3.8 billion
- ECB steps up bond purchases to (EURO)3.8 billion
- ECB steps up bond purchases to (EURO)3.8 billion
- ECB steps up bond purchases to (EURO)3.8 billion
- ECB steps up bond purchases to (EURO)3.8 billion
- Hackers disrupt Israel airline, stock market sites
- Hackers disrupt Israel airline, stock market sites
- Hackers disrupt Israel airline, stock market sites
- Hackers disrupt Israel airline, stock market sites
- Hackers disrupt Israel airline, stock market sites
- Hackers disrupt Israel airline, stock market sites
- Hackers disrupt Israel airline, stock market sites
- Hackers disrupt Israel airline, stock market sites
- Hackers disrupt Israel airline, stock market sites
- Hackers disrupt Israel airline, stock market sites
- Hackers disrupt Israel airline, stock market sites
- Hackers disrupt Israel airline, stock market sites
- Indian football league to feature Pires, Cannavaro
- Indian football league to feature Pires, Cannavaro
- Indian football league to feature Pires, Cannavaro
- Indian football league to feature Pires, Cannavaro
- Indian football league to feature Pires, Cannavaro
- Indian football league to feature Pires, Cannavaro
- Indian football league to feature Pires, Cannavaro
- Indian football league to feature Pires, Cannavaro
- Venezuela sends Miami consulate personnel home
- France raises money despite S&P downgrade
- France raises money despite S&P downgrade
- France raises money despite S&P downgrade
- France raises money despite S&P downgrade
- France raises money despite S&P downgrade
- France raises money despite S&P downgrade
- France raises money despite S&P downgrade
- France raises money despite S&P downgrade
- France raises money despite S&P downgrade
- France raises money despite S&P downgrade
- France raises money despite S&P downgrade
- France raises money despite S&P downgrade
- Chevron: Rig catches fire off Nigeria's delta
- Chevron: Rig catches fire off Nigeria's delta
- Chevron: Rig catches fire off Nigeria's delta
- Chevron: Rig catches fire off Nigeria's delta
- Chevron: Rig catches fire off Nigeria's delta
- Chevron: Rig catches fire off Nigeria's delta
- Chevron: Rig catches fire off Nigeria's delta
- Chevron: Rig catches fire off Nigeria's delta
- Chevron: Rig catches fire off Nigeria's delta
- Chevron: Rig catches fire off Nigeria's delta
- Chevron: Rig catches fire off Nigeria's delta
- Chevron: Rig catches fire off Nigeria's delta
- Austria says banks sturdy, rebukes S&P views
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- MAC urges Beijing to face ROC
- AmCham denies disrespecting President Ma
- Car bomb attacks kill 11 people around Iraq
- Car bomb attacks kill 11 people around Iraq
- Car bomb attacks kill 11 people around Iraq
- Car bomb attacks kill 11 people around Iraq
- Car bomb attacks kill 11 people around Iraq
- Car bomb attacks kill 11 people around Iraq
- Indonesian village riven by massacre compensation
- Indonesian village riven by massacre compensation
- Indonesian village riven by massacre compensation
- Indonesian village riven by massacre compensation
- Indonesian village riven by massacre compensation
- Indonesian village riven by massacre compensation
- Indonesian village riven by massacre compensation
- Albanian ex-PM acquitted of corruption charges
- Albanian ex-PM acquitted of corruption charges
- Albanian ex-PM acquitted of corruption charges
- Albanian ex-PM acquitted of corruption charges
- Albanian ex-PM acquitted of corruption charges
- Albanian ex-PM acquitted of corruption charges
- Albanian ex-PM acquitted of corruption charges
- Albanian ex-PM acquitted of corruption charges
- Albanian ex-PM acquitted of corruption charges
- Albanian ex-PM acquitted of corruption charges
- Albanian ex-PM acquitted of corruption charges
- Albanian ex-PM acquitted of corruption charges
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Greece gears up for debt inspectors' return
- Ukraine urged to step up AIDS fight
- Ukraine urged to step up AIDS fight
- Ukraine urged to step up AIDS fight
- Ukraine urged to step up AIDS fight
- Ukraine urged to step up AIDS fight
- Ukraine urged to step up AIDS fight
- Ukraine urged to step up AIDS fight
- Ukraine urged to step up AIDS fight
- Ukraine urged to step up AIDS fight
- Ukraine urged to step up AIDS fight
- Ukraine urged to step up AIDS fight
- Ukraine urged to step up AIDS fight
- ECB boosted support to Italy, Spain last week
- ECB boosted support to Italy, Spain last week
- ECB boosted support to Italy, Spain last week
- ECB boosted support to Italy, Spain last week
- ECB boosted support to Italy, Spain last week
- ECB boosted support to Italy, Spain last week
- ATP Rankings
- ATP Rankings
- ATP Rankings
- ATP Rankings
- ATP Rankings
- ATP Rankings
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Schedule
- WTA Schedule
- WTA Schedule
- WTA Schedule
- WTA Schedule
- WTA Schedule
- WTA Schedule
- Eventful first year for Piers Morgan at CNN
- Eventful first year for Piers Morgan at CNN
- Eventful first year for Piers Morgan at CNN
- Eventful first year for Piers Morgan at CNN
- Eventful first year for Piers Morgan at CNN
- Eventful first year for Piers Morgan at CNN
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- Romney alone at top of polls in South Carolina
- Romney alone at top of polls in South Carolina
- Romney alone at top of polls in South Carolina
- Romney alone at top of polls in South Carolina
- Romney alone at top of polls in South Carolina
- Romney alone at top of polls in South Carolina
- Cause questioned in death of Mexican volunteer
- Austria says banks sturdy, rebukes S&P views
- Kazakh ruling party's win tempered by criticism
- Chevron: Rig catches fire off Nigeria's delta
- Talk of the Day -- Should legislative electoral system be revised?
- Police kill 7 gunmen in central Mexico gun battle
- Media bias still exists in Taiwan's elections: Asian civic group
- AEC slaps NT$15 million fine on Taipower
- Minnesota couple missing in Italian ship disaster
- Bank foreclosing on O.J. Simpson's Florida house
- Parties pick 1st Islamist Egypt parliament speaker
- Poland slaps fine on singer for bashing Bible
- Foreign minister meets Guatemalan political leaders
- Albanian ex-PM acquitted of corruption charges
- French president shrugs off loss of AAA rating
- Medvedev proposes direct governor elections
- Zappos says customer database hacked
- Taiwan, Japan to build co-brands: MOEA
- Jon Huntsman quits presidential race
- Iran director: Film award comes amid `frustration'
- Document backs claims KGB stopped Wallenberg probe
- Death toll in Beirut building collapse rises to 24
- Minnesota couple missing in Italian ship disaster
- UK: No public funding for new royal yacht
- UK: No public funding for new royal yacht
- UK: No public funding for new royal yacht
- UK: No public funding for new royal yacht
- UK: No public funding for new royal yacht
- UK: No public funding for new royal yacht
- UK: No public funding for new royal yacht
- UK: No public funding for new royal yacht
- UK: No public funding for new royal yacht
- UK: No public funding for new royal yacht
- UK: No public funding for new royal yacht
- UK: No public funding for new royal yacht
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Christie's to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- US pauses to honor Martin Luther King memory
- US pauses to honor Martin Luther King memory
- US pauses to honor Martin Luther King memory
- US pauses to honor Martin Luther King memory
- US pauses to honor Martin Luther King memory
- US pauses to honor Martin Luther King memory
- Thai police seize explosives, charge Lebanese man
- Thai police seize explosives, charge Lebanese man
- Thai police seize explosives, charge Lebanese man
- Thai police seize explosives, charge Lebanese man
- Thai police seize explosives, charge Lebanese man
- Thai police seize explosives, charge Lebanese man
- Thai police seize explosives, charge Lebanese man
- Iran director: Film award comes amid `frustration'
- Iran director: Film award comes amid `frustration'
- Iran director: Film award comes amid `frustration'
- Iran director: Film award comes amid `frustration'
- Iran director: Film award comes amid `frustration'
- Iran director: Film award comes amid `frustration'
- US pauses to honor Martin Luther King memory
- US pauses to honor Martin Luther King memory
- US pauses to honor Martin Luther King memory
- US pauses to honor Martin Luther King memory
- US pauses to honor Martin Luther King memory
- US pauses to honor Martin Luther King memory
- Markets shrug off S&P downgrades, focus on Greece
- Markets shrug off S&P downgrades, focus on Greece
- Markets shrug off S&P downgrades, focus on Greece
- Markets shrug off S&P downgrades, focus on Greece
- Markets shrug off S&P downgrades, focus on Greece
- Markets shrug off S&P downgrades, focus on Greece
- Markets shrug off S&P downgrades, focus on Greece
- Markets shrug off S&P downgrades, focus on Greece
- Markets shrug off S&P downgrades, focus on Greece
- Markets shrug off S&P downgrades, focus on Greece
- Markets shrug off S&P downgrades, focus on Greece
- Markets shrug off S&P downgrades, focus on Greece
- UN agreed to help Arab League’s monitors in Syria do better job
- DPP accepts Tsai’s resignation as chairwoman
- Taiwanese survivors of capsized cruiseliner return home
- Cruise captain under scrutiny, another body found
- Taiwan wins best pavilion award at Long Beach travel fair
- DPP, KMT offer different views on Cabinet reshuffle
- 11 Taiwanese in Italy cruise disaster return safely
- Acer's revenues forecast to bottom out in first quarter
- Light snow blankets Taiwan’s highest peaks
- Wikipedia to shut down site on Wednesday to protest US anti-piracy law
- Buyers line up for Dragon Year commemorative coins
- Taiwan to seek better interactions with unofficial allies
- MFA spokesman’s comments on Taiwanese Presidential Election
- Services of protecting home security for foreign residents
- Indonesian village riven by massacre compensation
- Philippine chief justice impeachment trial starts
- Yemen Islamist militants take control town south of capital Sanaa
- Al-Qaida in Yemen captures town south of capital
- U.S., Israel postpone military exercise amid tension with Iran
- Japan to name islets in disputed area
- China ready for slowdown in economic growth rate, pleasing mild moderation
- Death toll among pedestrians wearing headphones triples in 6 years
- Death toll in Beirut building collapse rises to 11
- Asian stocks sink after Europe credit downgrades
- Britain, HK to develop London as yuan trading hub
- Chinese visit to Saudi Arabia touches on oil and politics
- China growth may slow to 10-quarter low, worse to come
- Oil near $99 in Asia amid Europe debt jitters
- Euro leaders race to salvage rescue plans after ratings cuts
- A digital conversion guide for old media
- Facebook, Google, others face charges in India
- White House concerned over online piracy bills
- Social media widens scope of Nigeria fuel protests
- At ABC, CBS and NBC News, accentuating the differences
- Mideast talks: Flicker of light amid the gloom
- Japan PM lags in polls despite Cabinet reshuffle
- Study: rising levels of CO2 in oceans affect fishes’ brains, threatening survival
- Libya still awash with weapons
- Poll: German president should stay despite scandal
- Afghanistan's future
- France urges EU’s ban on oil imports from Iran to implement faster
- Iraq car bombs kill at least 11 targeting Shiites after US military withdrawal
- The 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards
- Daughter could use counseling to cope with controlling mom
- A starring role for the little humble herring
- A life spent balancing the scales of justice
- Warriors beat Pistons 99-91
- ‘Manning throws 3 TDs, Giants stun Packers 37-20
- Li back on track after poor 2nd half of 2011
- Ravens beat Texans 20-13, move into AFC title game
- Brady leads prolific Patriots to AFC title game
- Britain PM rules out new yacht for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee
- BMW recalls 235,000 Minis worldwide due to fire risk
- Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra submitted cabinet reshuffle to King
- Train hits truck in Taiwan: 1 dead, 22 injured including Indonesian national
- WHO chief calls for health equity and mindsets toward non-communicable diseases
- Thai police charge Lebanese terror suspect after finding bomb materials
- Taiwan politicians deny presidential bids in 2016
- A dead bird in Hong Kong confirmed to carry H5N1 virus
- Romania PM warns protesters will jeopardize stability and economic growth
- political crisis threatened to bring down Pakistan Administration
- Wafula Ogutu says Uganda’s opposition plans to restart walk-to-work protests
- Taiwan calls on Japan to exert restraint over disputed Diaoyutai islands
- Ma’s closer ties with China push the winning in 2012 Taiwan Presidential election
- Samsung announced to boost spending to a record to continue growth this year
- European monitors: Kazakhstan’s elections don’t meet democratic principles
- Taiwan KMT lawmakers want to hold special session before end of term
- Hungary facing 3 EU violation procedures: Hungarian Deputy PM Tibor Navracsics
- Hackers assault Israel website of airline and stock market
- Israel ended a probe against Bank Hapoalim CEO Zion Kenan due to lack of evidences
- Russia Mars probe crashes into Pacific west of Chilean coast
- Iran warns US, UK and Israel over nuclear scientist death
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou should face questions by lawmakers: DPP
- The death toll from building collapse in Beirut stands at 27 including 11 Lebanese, 16 foreigners
- 5 Iraq policemen killed in insurgent attacks
- US states embrace casinos to drum up tourism in sluggish economy
- Italian Navy officials ：explosives used to make an entry for search-and-rescue teams
- Chinese awaits lunar year 'dragon baby' boom
- Italy divers explode 4 openings of cruise ship to speed search
- Kim Jong Il'eldest son believes Kim Jong Un will fail
- Taiwan playwright Stan Lai to explain expensive musical
- Suspicions rise in Pablo Neruda's death
- UK's Clegg says Israeli settlements 'vandalism'
- Despite divorce, Vonn finds success with new coach
- Guatemala president: Mexican gang seeks control
- French president: Downgrade changes nothing
- US names 20-player men's Olympic basketball pool
- Parties pick 1st Islamist Egypt parliament speaker
- LL Bean celebrates 100th with a boot on wheels
- US couple missing after Italian ship capsized
- Death toll in Beirut building collapse rises to 25
- Israeli PM: Palestinians not interested in talks
- French president: Credit downgrade changes nothing
- Commission accused of compromising witness secrecy
- Nigeria fuel strike ends with soldiers in streets
- NY hospital mistakenly bills patients for millions
- 2 Americans honored for catching terrorist suspect
- Britain's PM says Syria should face UN sanctions
- Ireland's former richest person declared bankrupt
- 'Contraband' tops weekend box office with $28.8M
- Denmark: France's downgrade a 'wakeup call'
- Feathers flying at Etro's menswear show
- Belgian authorities raid 3 bishops' offices
- CAS says Contador ruling in 2 weeks
- Brazil police: Addicts getting tattooed for drugs
- Analysis: French downgrade puts onus on Germany
- Marvel head: Creativity will drive comics in 2012
- S&P downgrades eurozone bailout fund to AA+
- McQueen takes inspiration from Victorian era
- Egyptian military ruler visits Libya
- El Salvador massacre apology on 20-year peace mark
- Draghi: Rely less on ratings agencies
- Turkish military jet missing
- UK AG drops legal action against Sky News
- Pakistani court clashes with weakened government
- Man wanted in France for murder fights extradition
- Draghi: Rely less on ratings agencies
- Snippy Sarkozy shrugs off French credit downgrade
- Gov't choppers under fire in Mexico drug war
- Feisty Sarkozy shrugs off French credit downgrade
- Former Colombian official gets more than 10 years
- As cruise ships get larger, are they any safer?
- Study: Babies try lip-reading in learning to talk
- S&P downgrades eurozone bailout fund to AA+
- Arizona sheriff to appeal profiling case decision
- Environmental fears mount in Italian cruise wreck
- Man wanted in France for murder fights extradition
- Poland casts doubt on Russian plane crash finding
- US seeks stronger democracies, partners in Africa
- Steve Jobs action fiction pulled from market
- Steve Jobs action figure pulled from market
- Bob Marley's Land Rover being restored in Jamaica
- Fugitive's suit against Kansas hostages dismissed
- UN staff member abducted in Yemen
- Gabon opens renovated stadium with 0-0 vs. Sudan
- Huntsman out, Romney leads in South Carolina
- Rally marks King day with voting rights message
- Bank foreclosing on O.J. Simpson's Florida house
- Officials: 29 people missing from Italian ship
- Italian Football Results
- Hose laid for fuel transfer at iced-in Alaska town
- Argentina: Falklands 'hostile' for blocking cruise
- Mexico hit by rumors of Indian famine, suicides
- English Football Results
- Canadian military official charged with espionage
- Suspect of killings returned from Iraq changed
- Napoli draws 1-1 with Bologna in Serie A
- UK police clear Parliament Square protesters
- Urban's 'All For The Hall' benefit to be April 10
- John Burnside wins TS Eliot poetry prize
- Lawyer in WikiLeaks case wants to depose Clinton
- Dzeko ends Man City's poor away run with Wigan win
- UK police clear Parliament Square protesters
- 3 more women held in Mexico child-trafficking case
- Wikipedia may black out Wednesday in protest
- Nortel fraud trial begins
- Russia circulates revised Syria resolution
- Mount Rainier park official: Snowshoer found alive
- Wikipedia may black out Wednesday in protest
- Missing raised to 29 in Italian cruise disaster
- Dreams of owner threatens future of English club
- Today In History
- Inquest opens into death of Zimbabwe general
- S. Sudan encourages oil advances despite violence
- France's Abidal signs 1-year extension with Barca
- 158 Peace Corps volunteers leave Honduras
- 76ers win 3rd straight, beat Bucks 94-82
- Obamas mark King's birthday with volunteer outing
- Predadors score 3 in 1st to beat Islanders 3-1
- 3 more women held in Mexico child-trafficking case
- Australia names unchanged squad for 4th India test
- Kvitova advances to 2nd round at Australian Open
- Canadian man killed in Mexican state of Sinaloa
- Aussie police downgrade charges for mooning queen
- Ferrer wins 1st-round match at Australian Open
- Fuel transfer begins at iced-in Alaska town
- Rivals assail Romney in South Carolina debate
- In debate Gingrich, Perry continue Romney attack
- Argentina says Monsanto contractor abuses workers
- Romney offers robust defense of Bain tenure
- Asia stocks mostly up following French bond issue
- Taiwan shares open higher
- US urges South Korea to cut oil imports from Iran
- China's growth ebbs in final quarter of 2011
- Sumitomo Mitsui to buy RBS aircraft leasing unit
- Djokovic, Kvitova advance at Australian Open
- Wikipedia to be blacked out over anti-piracy bill
- Nationally known ice climber dies after US fall
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Olympus probe finds 5 auditors responsible
- Farmers group sees sheep shearing at Olympics
- Murder-suicide suspect videotaped self doing meth
- Fiji names Male as new head coach
- Stosur loses 1st-round match at Australian Open
- 1 killed, 23 injured in Taiwan railway accident
- Oil climbs in Asia on Saudi's support at $100
- Djokovic, Kvitova advance; Stosur out in 1st round
- Google tackles online privacy in unusual ad blitz
- Israel to decide on Lieberman indictment
- Al-Qaida in Yemen captures town south of capital
- In gas lines, a look at Egypt's credibility gap
- China Times: Loss of votes holds lessons for Ma
- England wins toss, elects to bat
- Olympus probe finds 5 auditors responsible
- Malaysia auto sales to grow after falling in 2011
- Greipel wins 1st stage of Tour Down Under
- ITC rules MStar did not violate LCD patents
- Bogomolov making headlines on and off court
- Home buying interest up after election: brokers
- Top official tells AP Kim Jong Un is ready to lead
- We let the entire nation down says Gambhir
- Analysis: Presidential races flummox conservatives
- Dozens of Tibetans gather with Dalai Lama picture
- Iranian student activist killed in Houston
- Taiwan to donate 4,000 tons of rice to Kenya
- Karzai urges Taliban to allow polio vaccine teams
- Taiwan shares close up 1.65%
- Australian Open show courts schedule
- NZ farmers group sees sheep shearing at Olympics
- Taiwan protests Japan's naming of islands
- Indonesia cracks down on train 'surfers' _ again
- Murray wins 1st-round match at Australian Open
- Indonesia cracks down on train 'surfers' _ again
- Australian Open Results
- Ex-Nepal Cabinet minister arrested in kidnapping
- Tour Down Under results
- Being good lawmaker no guarantee of re-election
- More Chinese living in cities than countryside
- Australian Open glance
- Maldives military arrests senior judge
- Mats Wilander in hospital after fall in Melbourne
- Funeral service for former Turkish Cypriot leader
- Report: 31 charged for ties to Kurdish rebels
- Dozens of Tibetans gather with Dalai Lama picture
- Iran to give US a model of downed American drone
- 'The Artist, 'Tinker Tailor' up for UK film awards
- Oil climbs above $100 in Asia amid Iran tensions
- Stalled truck causes train crash on level crossing
- US urges South Korea to cut Iran oil imports
- Witness: jets kill 'at least' 9 in Somalia
- KMT proposes holding special legislative session
- Iraq: 5 policemen killed in western Iraq
- Roddick wins 1st-round match at Australian Open
- Ajmal spins out England top order
- Straying Djokovic has easy win at Australian Open
- Divers explode holes in hull to speed search
- Brunel calls up 4 new players to Italy's squad
- World stocks up as China slows less than expected
- Syria says army personnel killed in ambush
- 'Artist,' 'Tinker Tailor' up for UK film awards
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Home expectations too much for stressed Stosur
- British inflation falls sharply in December
- Europe court: Do not deport cleric to Jordan
- Police: Explosives were to be sent out of Thailand
- Hungary leader wants to address EU critics
- Insurgents kill 5 policemen in western Iraq
- Jaroslav Halak leads surging Blues past Stars 1-0
- Olympics ticket resale site to re-open
- Rights group: Ethiopia forcibly resettled 70,000
- Iranian company to send US model of downed drone
- Wild to be without Koivu for at least a few weeks
- Egypt's Mubarak back in court
- Spanish judge who charged Pinochet stands trial
- Airbus takes record orders in 2011, beating Boeing
- Ethiopia: report blames pilot for 2010 air crash
- Airbus takes record orders in 2011, beating Boeing
- Integrity, incorruptibility key to Ma's re-election: Korean daily
- Koeman extends contract to coach Feyenoord
- UK court to rule on legality of forced retirement
- Wu Bai to kick off world tour in Taipei
- Royal Bank of Scotland sells aviation business
- Premier declines to reveal resignation date
- British inflation falls sharply in December
- Indian fest hopes Rushdie attends, despite protest
- Somali region of Puntland begins drilling for oil
- Rescuers blast holes in stricken ship off Italy
- Not recognizing Taiwan a mistake: French parliamentarian
- Proposal for president to address legislature stirs debate
- Tebow has earned starting status next season
- German Schulz is elected EU Parliament chief
- Borrowing rates plunge in Spanish debt auction
- Spanish judge who charged Pinochet stands trial
- US urges South Korea to cut Iranian oil imports
- Countries consider time out on the 'leap second'
- IndyCar Series adds Katherine Legge to 2012 lineup
- Greece sees borrowing rates edge down in bill sale
- KMT caucus to vote on deputy speaker nomination
- Anti-Taliban Afghan tribal leader killed in mosque
- Chinese growth gives markets a boost
- Pakistan vs England Scores
- S. Sudan: Sudan stealing 120k barrels of oil a day
- Beijing rejects US envoy's human rights critique
- Olympics ticket resale site to re-open
- Giggs could play for Britain at London Olympics
- Russia asks if US radar ruined space probe
- Pakistan vs England First Test Scoreboard
- Romania: 10,500 took part in anti-gov't protests
- India asks Sri Lanka to work on reconciliation
- Filly Havre de Grace wins US Horse of the Year
- Mubarak's defense lawyer praises Egypt's ex-leader
- Five-wicket Ajmal mesmerizes England
- German investor sentiment rises in Jan
- Cost of fish surges ahead of Lunar New Year holiday: TPFA
- Official says Yemen unrest could delay elections
- Eurozone inflation drops back further in December
- India asks Sri Lanka to work on reconciliation
- Freiburg signs Denmark defender Lumb
- David Rohde named IPI World Press Freedom Hero
- Team Capsules for the African Cup of Nations
- Group Capsules for the African Cup of Nations
- Ivory Coast, Ghana sense best chance in years
- Players to watch at the African Cup
- Eto'o tops list of African Cup absentees
- AP Exclusive: US Border Patrol to toughen policy
- Strikes hit Athens as debt inspectors return
- Official: Police over-reacted in Kosovo protest
- Extreme Islamism still biggest threat in Norway
- Rights group: Ethiopia forcibly resettled 70,000
- Mozambicans urged to leave flood-prone areas
- Gambhir: 'We've let the entire nation down'
- French judge wants to investigate at Guantanamo
- Employees suffering from `election syndrome:' survey
- Haiti official: 23 die in truck crash
- Countries consider time out on the 'leap second'
- 2-4 weeks to remove fuel from Italian cruise ship
- Israel: Nuclear Iran could deter military action
- Austria unhappy with European Banking Authority
- Investment protection pact top priority for Taiwan-China trade ties
- Democracy should be consensus in Taiwan: former DPP lawmaker
- S. Sudan: Sudan stealing 120k barrels of oil a day
- Mubarak's defense lawyer praises Egypt's ex-leader
- India army chief asks court to decide his birthday
- Jordan rights group probes alleged abuse
- Giggs could play for Britain at London Olympics
- Sri Lanka wins toss and bats in must-win match
- Lebanese blame pilot error for 2010 air crash
- US senators see no clash with China in Asia
- Funeral service for former Turkish Cypriot leader
- Obama hosts Jordan's king, meets with Panetta
- Oil climbs above $100 in Europe amid Iran tensions
- Lunar New Year train services unaffected: TRA
- Local bourse closes higher, lifted by 'Apple concept stocks'
- US stock futures rise on Chinese economic growth
- Occupy protesters to gather outside US Capitol
- TCS profit up 9 pct on Europe growth, weak rupee
- Men's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- Report: UK police officer loses Olympics documents
- Gaza Shiites claim Hamas persecution
- Officials give nationalities of missing from liner
- Russia asks if US radar ruined space probe
- Williams signs Senna to complete 2012 F1 lineup
- European court: Cleric can't be deported from UK
- Thierry Doubai joins Sochaux on loan from Udinese
- Charges expected for suspect in US homeless deaths
- 30 illegal migrants flee from Indonesian detention
- Taiwan to set up semi-official trade offices in China by March
- India, China cite progress in border dispute talks
- Bavaria questions Mein Kampf publication plans
- Clinton commends Ivory Coast justice effort
- Pakistan bowls out England for 192, reaches 42-0
- Romney appears unscarred in latest campaign debate
- Anti-Taliban Afghan tribal leader killed in mosque
- Clinton commends Ivory Coast justice effort
- Wells Fargo 4Q profit rises; deposits, loans grow
- Independent travelers will be allowed in from more Chinese cities
- 19 illegal migrants flee from Indonesian detention
- TD Ameritrade fiscal 1Q profit up 5 percent
- Bosnia deports Algerian branded as dangerous
- China's economic growth ebbs to lowest in 2 years
- Maldives military arrests top judge, spark protest
- EU launching legal challenges against Hungary
- Algerian official kidnapped, taken toward Libya
- Verdict postponed in Frankfurt airport shooting
- Williams through to 2nd round at Australian Open
- Audio: Cruise captain pleaded not to reboard ship
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwan mulling further opening to Chinese investment
- New size TV panels expected to boost CMI's Q1 revenue: report
- Fundraising drive raises over NT$8 million for abused children
- 47 die in another round of S.Sudan tribal violence
- Chinese hit movie 'Love is Not Blind' to be screened in Taiwan
- Average age of US vehicles hits record 10.8 years
- Canada leaves key rate steady
- Bulgaria says Chevron cannot use 'fracking'
- Turkey reacts to Rick Perry's terrorist accusation
- Bayern Munich to Breno: Tweet less
- Philippines seeks lifting of Myanmar sanctions
- EU launches legal challenges against Hungary
- TCS profit up 9 pct on Europe growth, weak rupee
- Taiwan to set up second cross-strait tourism office in China
- Ohio postponing execution, waits for top US court
- S. Sudan: Sudan stealing 120k barrels of oil a day
- S. Sudan: Sudan stealing 120k barrels of oil a day
- S. Sudan: Sudan stealing 120k barrels of oil a day
- S. Sudan: Sudan stealing 120k barrels of oil a day
- S. Sudan: Sudan stealing 120k barrels of oil a day
- S. Sudan: Sudan stealing 120k barrels of oil a day
- S. Sudan: Sudan stealing 120k barrels of oil a day
- S. Sudan: Sudan stealing 120k barrels of oil a day
- S. Sudan: Sudan stealing 120k barrels of oil a day
- S. Sudan: Sudan stealing 120k barrels of oil a day
- S. Sudan: Sudan stealing 120k barrels of oil a day
- S. Sudan: Sudan stealing 120k barrels of oil a day
- Djokovic, Williams into Australian Open 2nd round
- Djokovic, Williams into Australian Open 2nd round
- Djokovic, Williams into Australian Open 2nd round
- Djokovic, Williams into Australian Open 2nd round
- Djokovic, Williams into Australian Open 2nd round
- Djokovic, Williams into Australian Open 2nd round
- Djokovic, Williams into Australian Open 2nd round
- Djokovic, Williams into Australian Open 2nd round
- Clinton commends Ivory Coast justice effort
- Clinton commends Ivory Coast justice effort
- Clinton commends Ivory Coast justice effort
- Clinton commends Ivory Coast justice effort
- Clinton commends Ivory Coast justice effort
- Clinton commends Ivory Coast justice effort
- Limited edition luxury kaoliang box sets to be launched
- Argentina: Falklands 'hostile' for blocking cruise
- Argentina: Falklands 'hostile' for blocking cruise
- Argentina: Falklands 'hostile' for blocking cruise
- Argentina: Falklands 'hostile' for blocking cruise
- Argentina: Falklands 'hostile' for blocking cruise
- Argentina: Falklands 'hostile' for blocking cruise
- Argentina: Falklands 'hostile' for blocking cruise
- Argentina: Falklands 'hostile' for blocking cruise
- Argentina: Falklands 'hostile' for blocking cruise
- Argentina: Falklands 'hostile' for blocking cruise
- Argentina: Falklands 'hostile' for blocking cruise
- Argentina: Falklands 'hostile' for blocking cruise
- Stocks rise on Europe debt sales, Chinese growth
- Stocks rise on Europe debt sales, Chinese growth
- Stocks rise on Europe debt sales, Chinese growth
- Stocks rise on Europe debt sales, Chinese growth
- Stocks rise on Europe debt sales, Chinese growth
- Stocks rise on Europe debt sales, Chinese growth
- Armani combines comfort and elegance
- Armani combines comfort and elegance
- Armani combines comfort and elegance
- Armani combines comfort and elegance
- Armani combines comfort and elegance
- Armani combines comfort and elegance
- Dutch call on Syrian opposition to unite
- Dutch call on Syrian opposition to unite
- Dutch call on Syrian opposition to unite
- Dutch call on Syrian opposition to unite
- Dutch call on Syrian opposition to unite
- Dutch call on Syrian opposition to unite
- Searches of Belgian church property continue
- Searches of Belgian church property continue
- Searches of Belgian church property continue
- Searches of Belgian church property continue
- Searches of Belgian church property continue
- Searches of Belgian church property continue
- Wells Fargo net rises on deposits, lending growth
- Wells Fargo net rises on deposits, lending growth
- Wells Fargo net rises on deposits, lending growth
- Wells Fargo net rises on deposits, lending growth
- Wells Fargo net rises on deposits, lending growth
- Wells Fargo net rises on deposits, lending growth
- David Hockney revisits English roots for new show
- David Hockney revisits English roots for new show
- David Hockney revisits English roots for new show
- David Hockney revisits English roots for new show
- David Hockney revisits English roots for new show
- David Hockney revisits English roots for new show
- David Hockney revisits English roots for new show
- David Hockney revisits English roots for new show
- David Hockney revisits English roots for new show
- David Hockney revisits English roots for new show
- David Hockney revisits English roots for new show
- David Hockney revisits English roots for new show
- British Army defuses pipe bomb near Belfast school
- British Army defuses pipe bomb near Belfast school
- British Army defuses pipe bomb near Belfast school
- British Army defuses pipe bomb near Belfast school
- British Army defuses pipe bomb near Belfast school
- British Army defuses pipe bomb near Belfast school
- Giggs could play for Britain at London Olympics
- Giggs could play for Britain at London Olympics
- Giggs could play for Britain at London Olympics
- Giggs could play for Britain at London Olympics
- Giggs could play for Britain at London Olympics
- Giggs could play for Britain at London Olympics
- Giggs could play for Britain at London Olympics
- At Versace, there's never enough glitter
- At Versace, there's never enough glitter
- At Versace, there's never enough glitter
- At Versace, there's never enough glitter
- At Versace, there's never enough glitter
- At Versace, there's never enough glitter
- Bayern Munich to Breno: Tweet less
- Bayern Munich to Breno: Tweet less
- Bayern Munich to Breno: Tweet less
- Bayern Munich to Breno: Tweet less
- Bayern Munich to Breno: Tweet less
- Bayern Munich to Breno: Tweet less
- Bayern Munich to Breno: Tweet less
- Jumper breaks legs in Table Mountain stunt jump
- Jumper breaks legs in Table Mountain stunt jump
- Jumper breaks legs in Table Mountain stunt jump
- Jumper breaks legs in Table Mountain stunt jump
- Jumper breaks legs in Table Mountain stunt jump
- Jumper breaks legs in Table Mountain stunt jump
- Rights group: Ethiopia forcibly resettled 70,000
- Rights group: Ethiopia forcibly resettled 70,000
- Rights group: Ethiopia forcibly resettled 70,000
- Rights group: Ethiopia forcibly resettled 70,000
- Rights group: Ethiopia forcibly resettled 70,000
- Rights group: Ethiopia forcibly resettled 70,000
- Senna name returns to Williams F1 team 18 years on
- Senna name returns to Williams F1 team 18 years on
- Senna name returns to Williams F1 team 18 years on
- Senna name returns to Williams F1 team 18 years on
- Senna name returns to Williams F1 team 18 years on
- Senna name returns to Williams F1 team 18 years on
- Senna name returns to Williams F1 team 18 years on
- Gunmen kill journalist in Pakistani mosque
- Gunmen kill journalist in Pakistani mosque
- Gunmen kill journalist in Pakistani mosque
- Gunmen kill journalist in Pakistani mosque
- Gunmen kill journalist in Pakistani mosque
- Gunmen kill journalist in Pakistani mosque
- Gunmen kill journalist in Pakistani mosque
- 'Artist,' 'Tinker Tailor' up for UK film awards
- 'Artist,' 'Tinker Tailor' up for UK film awards
- 'Artist,' 'Tinker Tailor' up for UK film awards
- 'Artist,' 'Tinker Tailor' up for UK film awards
- 'Artist,' 'Tinker Tailor' up for UK film awards
- 'Artist,' 'Tinker Tailor' up for UK film awards
- Israeli lawmaker suspended for racy poem
- Israeli lawmaker suspended for racy poem
- Israeli lawmaker suspended for racy poem
- Israeli lawmaker suspended for racy poem
- Israeli lawmaker suspended for racy poem
- Israeli lawmaker suspended for racy poem
- Stocks rise on Europe debt sales, Chinese growth
- Stocks rise on Europe debt sales, Chinese growth
- Stocks rise on Europe debt sales, Chinese growth
- Stocks rise on Europe debt sales, Chinese growth
- Stocks rise on Europe debt sales, Chinese growth
- Stocks rise on Europe debt sales, Chinese growth
- UK police officer loses Olympic security documents
- UK police officer loses Olympic security documents
- UK police officer loses Olympic security documents
- UK police officer loses Olympic security documents
- UK police officer loses Olympic security documents
- UK police officer loses Olympic security documents
- UK police officer loses Olympic security documents
- UK police officer loses Olympic security documents
- UK police officer loses Olympic security documents
- UK police officer loses Olympic security documents
- UK police officer loses Olympic security documents
- UK police officer loses Olympic security documents
- UK police officer loses Olympic security documents
- UK scientists find 'lost' Darwin fossils
- UK scientists find 'lost' Darwin fossils
- UK scientists find 'lost' Darwin fossils
- UK scientists find 'lost' Darwin fossils
- UK scientists find 'lost' Darwin fossils
- UK scientists find 'lost' Darwin fossils
- Audio: Cruise captain pleaded not to reboard ship
- Audio: Cruise captain pleaded not to reboard ship
- Audio: Cruise captain pleaded not to reboard ship
- Audio: Cruise captain pleaded not to reboard ship
- Audio: Cruise captain pleaded not to reboard ship
- Audio: Cruise captain pleaded not to reboard ship
- Audio: Cruise captain pleaded not to reboard ship
- Audio: Cruise captain pleaded not to reboard ship
- Audio: Cruise captain pleaded not to reboard ship
- Audio: Cruise captain pleaded not to reboard ship
- Audio: Cruise captain pleaded not to reboard ship
- Audio: Cruise captain pleaded not to reboard ship
- Ajmal says he proves his critics wrong
- Ajmal says he proves his critics wrong
- Ajmal says he proves his critics wrong
- Ajmal says he proves his critics wrong
- Ajmal says he proves his critics wrong
- Ajmal says he proves his critics wrong
- Ajmal says he proves his critics wrong
- David Hockney revisits English roots for new show
- Big banks must show break-up plans under new rule
- Romanian health official returns to job
- US senator convinced Myanmar leader is reformer
- India army chief asks Supreme Court: How old am I?
- Slovakia praises Taiwan's election
- Turkey reacts to Rick Perry's terrorist accusation
- Indonesia tries to deter train 'surfers' _ again
- Hungary launches Wallenberg memorial year
- South Korea congratulates president on re-election
- New Puma EC-225 search-and-rescue choppers make debut
- Stocks rise on Europe debt sales, Chinese growth
- German football chief calls for gays to come out
- Tony Award organizers reveal date of show
- Israel to decide on Lieberman indictment
- South Africa vs. Sri Lanka Scores
- Coats provide a hedge against financial chill
- Tuareg rebels attack towns in north Mali
- Boston, Belfast spar over fate of secret IRA tapes
- Report: Bones found near former Turkish prison
- Sri Lanka posts 266-9, hopes to keep series alive
- Transcript: Cruise captain and Italian coast guard
- Oil prices rise on China economic report
- Brazil: Police probe allegations of rape on TV
- Israel: Nuclear Iran could deter military action
- Israel: Nuclear Iran could deter military action
- Israel: Nuclear Iran could deter military action
- Israel: Nuclear Iran could deter military action
- Israel: Nuclear Iran could deter military action
- Israel: Nuclear Iran could deter military action
- Arab rights group says director detained in France
- Arab rights group says director detained in France
- Arab rights group says director detained in France
- Arab rights group says director detained in France
- Arab rights group says director detained in France
- Arab rights group says director detained in France
- Greek bond swap talks to resume Wednesday
- Greek bond swap talks to resume Wednesday
- Greek bond swap talks to resume Wednesday
- Greek bond swap talks to resume Wednesday
- Greek bond swap talks to resume Wednesday
- Greek bond swap talks to resume Wednesday
- Greek bond swap talks to resume Wednesday
- Greek bond swap talks to resume Wednesday
- Greek bond swap talks to resume Wednesday
- Greek bond swap talks to resume Wednesday
- Greek bond swap talks to resume Wednesday
- Greek bond swap talks to resume Wednesday
- Dutch call on Syrian opposition to unite
- Dutch call on Syrian opposition to unite
- Dutch call on Syrian opposition to unite
- Dutch call on Syrian opposition to unite
- Dutch call on Syrian opposition to unite
- Dutch call on Syrian opposition to unite
- Chinese growth gives markets a boost
- Chinese growth gives markets a boost
- Chinese growth gives markets a boost
- Chinese growth gives markets a boost
- Chinese growth gives markets a boost
- Chinese growth gives markets a boost
- Chinese growth gives markets a boost
- Chinese growth gives markets a boost
- Chinese growth gives markets a boost
- Chinese growth gives markets a boost
- Chinese growth gives markets a boost
- Chinese growth gives markets a boost
- German football chief calls for gays to come out
- German football chief calls for gays to come out
- German football chief calls for gays to come out
- German football chief calls for gays to come out
- German football chief calls for gays to come out
- German football chief calls for gays to come out
- German football chief calls for gays to come out
- Occupy protesters meet outside as US House returns
- Occupy protesters meet outside as US House returns
- Occupy protesters meet outside as US House returns
- Occupy protesters meet outside as US House returns
- Occupy protesters meet outside as US House returns
- Occupy protesters meet outside as US House returns
- Sri Lanka posts 266-9, hopes to keep series alive
- Sri Lanka posts 266-9, hopes to keep series alive
- Sri Lanka posts 266-9, hopes to keep series alive
- Sri Lanka posts 266-9, hopes to keep series alive
- Sri Lanka posts 266-9, hopes to keep series alive
- Sri Lanka posts 266-9, hopes to keep series alive
- Sri Lanka posts 266-9, hopes to keep series alive
- Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez says Russian equipment orders arrived in Venezuela
- U.S. urges South Korea to cut Iranian oil imports
- MOFA calls on Japan to exert restraint over Diaoyutai
- Anti-Taliban Afghan tribal leader killed in mosque
- Portugal launches labor reforms amid recession
- Taiwan must keep political independence, democracy: member of French Parliament
- Truck hits train: 1 dead, 22 injured
- Ma should face questions from lawmakers: DPP
- KMT lawmakers want special session before end of term
- Four more flu-related fatalities reported
- Fastest-aging society greets Ma in Taiwan asset-price risk
- Sinbei, Tainan mayors deny 2016 presidential ambitions
- Dozens of Tibetans gather with Dalai Lama picture
- German Schulz is elected EU Parliament chief
- Police: Explosives were to be sent out of Thailand
- Europe court: Do not deport cleric to Jordan
- Sarkozy confirms debt talks with Italy, Germany postponed
- Emergency crews scour Italy wreck for cruise victims
- Ethiopia officials have no further details after 5 foreign tourists killed
- Virgin America wins accolades but finds profits elusive
- Olympus probe finds 5 auditors responsible
- France’s Sarkozy: ‘We must respond with calm’ to downgrade
- U.S. stock futures advance on China policy outlook; Alcoa rises
- Europe won’t let U.S. dominate cloud with rules to curb HP
- People needing people
- Denmark maintains AAA record
- Analysis: French downgrade puts onus on Germany
- Politics at the dinner table
- Keep it simple
- Israelis facing a seismic rift: The role of women
- Ranchers see demise of symbol of the West: branding
- At Tanque Verde Ranch in Arizona, a longtime horse lover regains his galloping stride
- Syria 'absolutely rejects' Arab troops intervention despite Assad’s deadly crackdown
- Ride the Cass Scenic Railroad in West Virginia
- Max von Sydow graces ‘Extremely Loud’ with silence
- Christie’s to sell Elizabeth Taylor art collection
- Death toll rises to 11 as divers find 5 more bodies inside Costa Concordia
- Swift teases songs about heartbreak on next album
- Marvel head: Creativity will drive comics in 2012
- Kid Rock apologizes after cigar complaint
- ‘American Idol’ returns, but this time there’s a ‘Voice’ coming from the back
- Daughter joining old profession will be its newest casualty
- Scientists confirm Morocco collected rocks fell from Mars during a meteorite shower
- Nearly 50 dead from the ethnic clash in South Sudan
- Nearly 50 dead from the ethnic clash in South Sudan
- Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei
- “Chiou Hwa restaurant”, “La Fontaine” and “HWA YOUNG Star Place” are awarded The Gourmet Taiwan 2011
- The perfect gift for Chinese New Year at Grand Hyatt Taipei
- Costa Concordia captain refusing to return ship faces manslaughter charges: lawyer
- Winter Wonderland Room Package at the Miramar Garden Taipei
- Health sector takes on challenge of childhood obesity
- Ambassador Taipei adds HACCP to its glorious resume
- Milan fashion offers winter escape
- Jayhawks send Baylor to first loss of season
- Fisher is still king Lakers
- Straying Djokovic has easy win at Australian Open
- Title games highlight four distinctly different quarterbacks
- Bulls, minus Rose, lose to Grizzlies
- Apple sues Samsung again in Germany, targeting Galaxy S II
- Google uses home page to promote anti-SOPA petition, while Wikipedia blacks out pages
- IMF: Kenyan inflation expected to slow after rate up
- Dolce & Gabbana apologized for offending Hong Kong residents officially
- Former Taiwan domestic slave girl Isabel Ho Hsiao-feng returns from US
- Eldest son of late North Korea leader Kim Jong-Il says his brother’s regime will fail
- Taiwan playwright Stan Lai denies misuse of government funds on musical
- First Deputy PM Igor Shuvalov: protests against on unfair parliamentary elections very good for Russia
- Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun advances into 3rd round of Australian Open 2012
- China says UN’s discussion for Syria may ease tension in Middle East
- China to expand microblog real name registration
- Taiwan DPP evaluates China policies
- Russia to block UN approval of military intervention in Syria
- German socialist Martin Schultz elected as European Parliament President
- Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang quitted
- Little change in US obesity rates over past decade
- U.A.E. guaranteed to help S.Korea with stable oil supply
- Taiwan DPP politician boycotts HTC cell phones over China stance
- Turk gets life term for role in journalist killing
- Nigeria strike a flashback to the military era
- US obesity epidemic shows no hint of reversing
- Kraft Foods to cut up to 1,600 positions
- Big banks must show break-up plans under new rule
- Hamas leaders evacuating families from Syria
- Iraq's Sunni Cabinet ministers suspended
- APNewsBreak: Mars rocks fell in Africa last July
- Russian prez candidate eyes Khodorkovsky as PM
- Insects, not ankle, bug Serena in Aussie comeback
- Dutch marines open fire on pirates
- Guilty plea in online poker case in US
- US bans import of snakes plaguing Florida swamp
- Analysts mull impact of accident on cruise sector
- Greek police break 4 illegal money-lending gangs
- UK: Elections likely in 2013 in Turks & Caicos
- Militants kill journalist in Pakistani mosque
- Clinton says Yemen leader has reneged on promises
- US obesity epidemic shows no hint of retreating
- US ambassador to head UN food agency
- 2 pandas munching bamboo amid French chateaux
- Disciplinarian Lancaster impressing RFU chiefs
- Groups: Nigeria authorities persecute 2 activists
- Euro rises on positive German, Chinese data
- Report: Killer stabbed homeless more than 40 times
- US senator convinced Myanmar leader is reformer
- US: Deadly attack on Americans was premeditated
- No sale: Auction fails but sprinter finds sponsor
- US: Strong signs Iran is giving Syria weapons
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Jan. 22-28
- Martin Luther King Jr.'s eldest son steps down
- 7 killed in northeast Nigeria sect shooting
- Analysis: Pakistani crisis shows army's limits
- Judge says Lindsay Lohan doing well on probation
- Algerian official kidnapped, taken into Libya
- Brazil: Police probe allegations of rape on TV
- Slow play in golf is not going away anytime soon
- Britain's rhythmic group will miss London Games
- APNewsBreak: US state spares convicted murderer
- German state questions Mein Kampf publication plan
- Gulf states show rising confidence to rattle Iran
- American Folk Art Museum has 50th anniversary
- Ex-Gambia minister gets life sentence on coup plot
- Greece in race against time to avoid default
- Treasurys little changed even as stocks surge
- Coast guard shouts at capt to go back to help ship
- Mount Rainier snowshoer burned money for warmth
- Disciplinarian Lancaster impressing RFU chiefs
- Hungary launches Wallenberg memorial year
- Islamic extremism remains Norway's biggest threat
- Guilty plea in online poker case in US
- Hearts fails to pay players on time for 4th month
- Average age of US vehicles hits record 10.8 years
- After long hiatus, Valiant Comics returning in May
- Ahead of French elections, all sides promise jobs
- US wants effective Alzheimer's treatment by 2025
- Jury in Arizona bomb case hears audio using slurs
- Iraq's Sunni-backed Cabinet ministers suspended
- Gravity fights back, in wordless solo comedy 'Leo'
- Murder charges filed in 4 US homeless slayings
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Groups file signatures to recall governor
- Swiss Alpine racer Dominique Gisin out for season
- Syria 'absolutely rejects' calls for Arab troops
- Mubarak trial encapsulates divisions in Egypt
- Raul Castro's daughter: Cuba eyes same-sex unions
- Warner to play 4th test despite dizzy spells
- Former Blatter aide Champagne sets out reform plan
- Italian captain being placed under house arrest
- Colts fire coach Jim Caldwell
- Falklands criticized over refusal to let ship dock
- Colombia prosecutor looking into payment to shaman
- US govt disagrees with Perry's criticism of Turkey
- Mexico seizes 194 tons of meth precursor chemical
- NYC man gets jail for fake Hirst print appraisals
- NYC folk museum celebrates optimistic future
- Man who shot at White House faces more charges
- US ambassador to head UN food agency
- Brooks looks to get $$ back from Oklahoma hospital
- Obama: US, Jordan to consult closely on Mideast
- 5 tourists killed in Ethiopia: report
- ConAgra plans to buy Del Monte Canada
- Workers strike Panama canal expansion project
- Funk legend Jimmy Castor dies in Las Vegas at 71
- NY feds: Dad headed Russian theft team with son
- Obama: US, Jordan to consult closely on Mideast
- Silva set to leave Fiorentina for Boca Juniors
- Prince Philip resumes royal engagements
- Placido Domingo to conduct NYC kids orchestra
- South Africa vs. Sri Lanka Result
- Copper, silver rise on confidence about growth
- Billy Crystal hints at Oscar theme in online video
- Stocks close up on Europe debt sales, China growth
- Guantanamo chief testifies on need for mail review
- South Africa wins rain-affected ODI, takes series
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- EU court denies Scot's extradition appeal
- Chicago backs off tough measures for world summits
- Newcastle signs Cisse from Freiburg
- Viciedo trying to recruit Cespedes to White Sox
- LA council votes to require condoms in porn films
- Top sites start using new 'phone numbers' in June
- 'Spider-Man' producers punch back at Julie Taymor
- Edgar Allen Poe fans: Last vigil for mystery man
- Being international isn't sexy anymore for Citi
- Top ski official calls for underwear rule change
- Treasurys little changed even as stocks rise
- Oriol Servia signs with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
- Hollywood unions agree to merger plan
- QPR, Bolton avoid upsets in FA Cup replays
- Placido Domingo to conduct NYC kids orchestra
- Top ski official calls for underwear rule change
- Los Angeles council requires condoms in porn films
- US: Deadly attack on Americans was premeditated
- Late goals give Espanyol 3-2 win over Mirandes
- Scottish Football Results
- Concordia disaster could cost industry millions
- Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang leaving company
- Sunday Times editor confirms 'blagging'
- Caribbean news briefs
- Stabbing by 10-year-old in US stuns friends
- Wikipedia editors question site's planned blackout
- Khan withdraws appeal against loss to Peterson
- Funk legend Jimmy Castor dies in Las Vegas at 71
- Ray doubted jury would believe an MLK conspiracy
- Feds: Fungus has killed at least 5.7M bats
- Colts fire coach Jim Caldwell after 3 seasons
- Off-Broadway's 'The Picture Box' feels incomplete
- Brewers sign Japanese OF Aoki
- US and Sudan spar over humanitarian crisis
- Police: Nigeria bomb suspect arrested, escapes
- Romney acknowledges lower tax rate
- Creditor ends bid to acquire Atlantis in Bahamas
- Coast Guard told captain: go back aboard
- Several hundred Occupy protesters rally at Capitol
- 47 die in another round of S.Sudan tribal violence
- Scientists confirm rocks fell from Mars
- Obama takes first lady out to celebrate birthday
- Alba keeps it 'Honest' with eco-friendly products
- Police: Nigeria bomb suspect arrested, escapes
- Chevron: Rig fire continues off Nigeria coast
- DA: Homeless killings suspect stalked victims
- Coast Guard to Italian captain: Go back aboard!
- Path open to NKorea for dialogue: US and allies
- Apparent 1st for US state as killer's life spared
- Top official dismisses concerns about Kim Jong Un
- Young stabbing suspect in US was well-liked
- Chavez defends Venezuela's new military chief
- Li ends post-Paris slump, into Aust Open 3rd round
- UN briefing on Palestinian humanitarian issues
- New ATP head sympathizes with player complaints
- US seeks talks with EU to limit space debris
- World Bank warns global growth will likely slow
- Chicago backs off tough measures for world summits
- Snow-laden Alaska towns dig out from huge pile-up
- Rock Hall of Fame opens archives to public
- AP Interview: Adm. concerned about South China Sea
- Clijsters, Li into 3rd round at Australian Open
- Feds challenge credibility of former BP executive
- Toddler's cuss word on 'Modern Family' draws ire
- 47 die in another round of SSudan tribal violence
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Original Yellow Wiggle rejoins Australian band
- Chavez defends Venezuela's new military chief
- New ATP head sympathizes with player complaints
- Islanders beat Capitals 3-0 behind Nabokov
- Federer gets walkover into 3rd round in Australia
- China Times: DPP needs to re-examine its China policy
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi registers for parliament seat
- Oil rises above $101 on positive China, US data
- Australian Open Results
- Occupy protesters mass outside White House
- Financial sector under pressure after Citigroup disappoints
- Dallas Opera orders new Heggie-McNally work
- Anti-whaling group says 3 activists injured
- Hikers find human head in LA's Hollywood Hills
- China says government to be more open
- William Clarke wins 2nd stage of Tour Down Under
- Fish loses to Falla in 2nd round at Aussie Open
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi registers for Parliament seat
- New, darker portrait of legendary American
- New, darker portrait of legendary American
- Malaysia's DRB-Hicom open to selling Lotus
- Afghan officials: Troops kill 9 insurgents
- Public urged to help disadvantaged families
- Malaysia's DRB-Hicom open to selling Lotus
- Wozniacki, Clijsters into 3rd round at Aussie Open
- Afghan air force learns to fly _ and fix aircraft
- Japan to let nuke plants to run after 40-year cap
- Romney acknowledges paying lower tax rate
- 'Voice' star Blake Shelton's father dies
- Federer advances to 3rd round with walkover
- EU wants China to widen access to govt contracts
- World Bank warns of global growth slowdown
- Peace Corps pullout latest blow to Honduras
- Israel seeks to end ancient African Jewish custom
- Taiwan shares close up 0.17%
- Book claims Kim's eldest fears NKorea may collapse
- ASML says Q4 earnings down 12 percent
- Cyprus air traffic controllers to strike
- Police chiefs going to WH to discuss terror fight
- World Bank report details Philippine loan misuse
- Tourists from 5 nations victims in Ethiopia attack
- Russia warns West against military action in Syria
- Russia: Western sanctions against Iran stifling
- Iraq officials: Sunni fighter and 3 sons killed
- Elections show Taiwan's democratic maturity: AIT chairman
- Sweden to probe fate of WWII hero Wallenberg
- TSMC reports shrinking profit, revenue in 4Q
- Broad hits back after Pakistan's solid start
- Tour Down Under results
- Pakistani PM's lawyer: No harm in graft case
- Family of dead al-Qaida operative promoted peace
- Russia warns West against military action in Syria
- Israel's Barak: Decision on Iran attack 'far off'
- Freiburg's Cisse moves to Newcastle
- Russia: Western sanctions against Iran stifling
- Taiwanese woman profiled in CNN human slavery series on way home
- Taiwan shares affected by cautious sentiment before holiday
- Local temples prepare for `Year of the Dragon' frenzy
- Second Aussie surfer this month attacked by shark
- Services resumed after deadly train crash
- China policy hopes boost Asia stocks, Europe down
- Spain stays top of FIFA world rankings
- Egypt's military ruler warns of 'grave dangers'
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Japan to let nuke plants to run after 40-year cap
- US calls on S. Africans to prevent Sudan crisis
- Japan official wary of Iran sanctions impact
- Uzbek group say they lost contact with dissident
- Russia urges quick missile defense deal with US
- ECB deposits hit record in sign of bank stress
- Sweden to probe fate of WWII hero Wallenberg
- Nadal, Federer advance at Australian Open
- Malkin leads Penguins past Carolina in shootout
- 7 candidates to run against Turkmen president
- Latvian population falls 13 percent over decade
- Report: UK soldiers allegedly abused Afghan youths
- Kovalchuk scores twice, Devils beat Jets 5-1
- TransAsia listed among world's 1,000 fastest growing companies
- Pakistani PM's lawyer: No harm in graft case
- World Bank report details Philippine loan misuse
- Lundqvist shuts out Predators, Rangers win 3-0
- UK unemployment rate hits 17-year high of 8.4 pct
- 'Dreamers' producer denies winning contract through connections
- Taiwan exports to ASEAN hit new high in 2011
- Year of dragon raises hopes for stock rally
- Slow response to East Africa hunger 'cost lives'
- Opponents praise Turkmen leader ahead of vote
- London mayor: UK to study new airport proposal
- TSMC's Q4 net income down sharply from year-earlier level
- Fitch keeps Taiwan's national credit rating at 'A+'
- Activists: Syrian troops shell besieged town
- US calls on S. Africans to prevent Sudan crisis
- Egypt's military ruler warns of 'grave dangers'
- Merkel to open Davos forum in Switzerland
- Suu Kyi registers for seat in Myanmar's Parliament
- D&G gives in to HK protesters' demands for apology
- Search teams suspend operations at stricken ship
- Pakistan vs England Scores
- Germany lowers 2012 growth outlook to 0.7 pct
- Pakistan vs England First Test Scoreboard
- Saab owner hopes to survive carmarker's bankruptcy
- Ghana seeks to finally end run of near-misses
- Poe fans holding last vigil for mysterious visitor
- Porn industry mulls leaving LA if condoms required
- Moscow threatens to ignore WTO rules in US trade
- Pakistan wipes off England's modest total
- Nalbandian fumes over contentious call in loss
- Gov't: Guards shot 4 Cambodians in land protest
- Palestinian officials say 1 dead in Gaza strike
- Equatorial Guinea offered $1 million win bonus
- Navy maneuvers ahead of Lunar New Year
- Tsai urged to turn DPP cross-strait views into party's new resolution
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Portugal easily raises $3.2 billion in new debt
- Turkey to speed up notoriously slow legal system
- Iraq urges Iran to keep oil flowing from Gulf
- Crucial debt talks to resume in Athens
- Norwich has bid accepted for Leeds captain Howson
- Qatari bank eyes majority stake in Moroccan lender
- NFL's 'last real anarchist' still on top
- Plans for Diamond Jubilee river pageant unveiled
- Ma wants small, strong, flexible, skillful military
- Court official detained on suspicion of corruption
- Israeli strike kills 1 in Gaza
- Presidential election exposes flaws in Taiwan democracy: scholars
- Hungarian central banker downplays strife with PM
- Spain backs Iran oil embargo despite heavy imports
- Moscow threatens to ignore WTO rules in US trade
- App contest to be held on open government data
- DPP outgoing leader to set up new office
- Taiwan to host real estate World Congress next year
- TSMC chairman cuts 2012 semiconductor growth forecast
- Neuchatel Xamax loses Swiss League license
- Counterfeiters busted in central Taiwan
- List of missing Italy cruise ship passengers, crew
- Irish runner given 2-year ban for doping
- Deutsche Securities maintains 'sell' call on China Steel shares
- UK scraps inquiry into abuse of terrorism suspects
- Obama hosts ambassadors and mayors
- Wales recalls Gavin Henson for rugby's 6 Nations
- Oil rises above $101 on positive China data, Iran
- Major oil refinery to close in US Virgin Islands
- Senate committee urges new Arroyo graft complaint
- Pakistan asks US to postpone special envoy's visit
- Spain backs Iran oil embargo despite heavy imports
- Russia: New sanctions against Iran too stifling
- Sunni-backed leader: Crisis tearing Iraq apart
- Police chiefs, White House to discuss terror fight
- US stock futures up a bit ahead of economic data
- Fears over unfair hearing fuelled Khan withdrawal
- 4th man arrested in UK Olympic surveillance case
- Slow response to East Africa hunger 'cost lives'
- Wikipedia editors question site's blackout
- Swedish Automobile in push for survival
- Outgoing Legislature to meet informally Thursday
- Stock investors lose big in Year of Rabbit
- Tsai's appeal for 'first woman president' fails to reverberate
- Russia urges quick missile defense deal with US
- FFF president stalls over new contract for Blanc
- Merkel returns to AC Milan after Boateng injury
- Israeli strike kills 2 in Gaza
- Opponents assault Romney, to little effect
- Pakistan leads England by 96 runs in 1st test
- Cuche leads 2nd training on Streif downhill
- Germany lowers 2012 growth forecast
- UK scraps inquiry into abuse of terrorism suspects
- Latest homeless victim feared he was being stalked
- Ireland coach Kidney picks 24-man 6 Nations squad
- US wholesale prices declined slightly last month
- Government encouraging elderly farmers to lease land
- UK's Cameron: Syria's Assad is a 'wretched tyrant'
- Ukraine finance minister resigns as economy wanes
- Smithsonian to have art exhibit on video games
- Iranian lawmaker says Obama proposed talks
- Ireland's trade surplus hits record high
- Factory output soared in December, lifting economy
- Merkel holds out hope to Bulgaria on Schengen zone
- Tuareg rebels attack 2 more towns in north Mali
- Media group: Romania must probe journalist attacks
- Court finds Sean Lien's shooter not mentally disturbed
- Johnny Ramone's autobiography to be released
- Media freedom in Hungary now under EU microscope
- Wikipedia blacks out site to protest US bills
- Israel's main opposition to hold March primaries
- Taiwanese comics to be showcased at French festival
- Veteran keeper Schwarzer extends deal at Fulham
- UK court approves eviction of Occupy London camp
- Report: IMF says no conditions on $3.2B Egypt loan
- Wholesale prices declined slightly last month
- Wholesale prices declined slightly last month
- Wholesale prices declined slightly last month
- Wholesale prices declined slightly last month
- Wholesale prices declined slightly last month
- Wholesale prices declined slightly last month
- Nigeria army outpost attacked in northeast, 2 dead
- Nigeria army outpost attacked in northeast, 2 dead
- Nigeria army outpost attacked in northeast, 2 dead
- Nigeria army outpost attacked in northeast, 2 dead
- Nigeria army outpost attacked in northeast, 2 dead
- Nigeria army outpost attacked in northeast, 2 dead
- IMF seeks up to $500 billion in new funds
- IMF seeks up to $500 billion in new funds
- IMF seeks up to $500 billion in new funds
- IMF seeks up to $500 billion in new funds
- IMF seeks up to $500 billion in new funds
- IMF seeks up to $500 billion in new funds
- IMF seeks up to $500 billion in new funds
- IMF seeks up to $500 billion in new funds
- IMF seeks up to $500 billion in new funds
- IMF seeks up to $500 billion in new funds
- IMF seeks up to $500 billion in new funds
- IMF seeks up to $500 billion in new funds
- Cameron convenes UK security council on Falklands
- Cameron convenes UK security council on Falklands
- Cameron convenes UK security council on Falklands
- Cameron convenes UK security council on Falklands
- Cameron convenes UK security council on Falklands
- Cameron convenes UK security council on Falklands
- Peace Corps pullout latest blow to Honduras
- Peace Corps pullout latest blow to Honduras
- Peace Corps pullout latest blow to Honduras
- Peace Corps pullout latest blow to Honduras
- Peace Corps pullout latest blow to Honduras
- Peace Corps pullout latest blow to Honduras
- Cuche leads 2nd training on Streif downhill
- Cuche leads 2nd training on Streif downhill
- Cuche leads 2nd training on Streif downhill
- Cuche leads 2nd training on Streif downhill
- Cuche leads 2nd training on Streif downhill
- Cuche leads 2nd training on Streif downhill
- Cuche leads 2nd training on Streif downhill
- Stocks open mixed on hopes for IMF cash boost
- Stocks open mixed on hopes for IMF cash boost
- Stocks open mixed on hopes for IMF cash boost
- Stocks open mixed on hopes for IMF cash boost
- Stocks open mixed on hopes for IMF cash boost
- Stocks open mixed on hopes for IMF cash boost
- Sarkozy unveils $550 million jobs plan before vote
- Sarkozy unveils $550 million jobs plan before vote
- Sarkozy unveils $550 million jobs plan before vote
- Sarkozy unveils $550 million jobs plan before vote
- Sarkozy unveils $550 million jobs plan before vote
- Sarkozy unveils $550 million jobs plan before vote
- Sarkozy unveils $550 million jobs plan before vote
- Sarkozy unveils $550 million jobs plan before vote
- Sarkozy unveils $550 million jobs plan before vote
- Sarkozy unveils $550 million jobs plan before vote
- Sarkozy unveils $550 million jobs plan before vote
- Sarkozy unveils $550 million jobs plan before vote
- Hungary says EU concerns can be easily resolved
- Hungary says EU concerns can be easily resolved
- Hungary says EU concerns can be easily resolved
- Hungary says EU concerns can be easily resolved
- Hungary says EU concerns can be easily resolved
- Hungary says EU concerns can be easily resolved
- Media group: Romania must probe journalist attacks
- Media group: Romania must probe journalist attacks
- Media group: Romania must probe journalist attacks
- Media group: Romania must probe journalist attacks
- Media group: Romania must probe journalist attacks
- Media group: Romania must probe journalist attacks
- Opponents target Romney finances, to little effect
- Opponents target Romney finances, to little effect
- Opponents target Romney finances, to little effect
- Opponents target Romney finances, to little effect
- Opponents target Romney finances, to little effect
- Opponents target Romney finances, to little effect
- Opponents target Romney finances, to little effect
- Opponents target Romney finances, to little effect
- Opponents target Romney finances, to little effect
- Opponents target Romney finances, to little effect
- Opponents target Romney finances, to little effect
- Opponents target Romney finances, to little effect
- Iranian lawmaker says Obama proposed talks
- Iranian lawmaker says Obama proposed talks
- Iranian lawmaker says Obama proposed talks
- Iranian lawmaker says Obama proposed talks
- Iranian lawmaker says Obama proposed talks
- Iranian lawmaker says Obama proposed talks
- Italy PM thanks Giglio for welcoming ship refugees
- Italy PM thanks Giglio for welcoming ship refugees
- Italy PM thanks Giglio for welcoming ship refugees
- Italy PM thanks Giglio for welcoming ship refugees
- Italy PM thanks Giglio for welcoming ship refugees
- Italy PM thanks Giglio for welcoming ship refugees
- Italy PM thanks Giglio for welcoming ship refugees
- Italy PM thanks Giglio for welcoming ship refugees
- Italy PM thanks Giglio for welcoming ship refugees
- Italy PM thanks Giglio for welcoming ship refugees
- Italy PM thanks Giglio for welcoming ship refugees
- Italy PM thanks Giglio for welcoming ship refugees
- Merkel to open Davos forum in Switzerland
- Merkel to open Davos forum in Switzerland
- Merkel to open Davos forum in Switzerland
- Merkel to open Davos forum in Switzerland
- Merkel to open Davos forum in Switzerland
- Merkel to open Davos forum in Switzerland
- Merkel to open Davos forum in Switzerland
- Merkel to open Davos forum in Switzerland
- Merkel to open Davos forum in Switzerland
- Merkel to open Davos forum in Switzerland
- Merkel to open Davos forum in Switzerland
- Merkel to open Davos forum in Switzerland
- Report: Turkey's coup leaders barred from travel
- Report: Turkey's coup leaders barred from travel
- Report: Turkey's coup leaders barred from travel
- Report: Turkey's coup leaders barred from travel
- Report: Turkey's coup leaders barred from travel
- Report: Turkey's coup leaders barred from travel
- Dutch salvage experts in line for Concordia
- Dutch salvage experts in line for Concordia
- Dutch salvage experts in line for Concordia
- Dutch salvage experts in line for Concordia
- Dutch salvage experts in line for Concordia
- Dutch salvage experts in line for Concordia
- Broad says Dubai conditions have been 'hard work'
- Broad says Dubai conditions have been 'hard work'
- Broad says Dubai conditions have been 'hard work'
- Broad says Dubai conditions have been 'hard work'
- Broad says Dubai conditions have been 'hard work'
- Broad says Dubai conditions have been 'hard work'
- Broad says Dubai conditions have been 'hard work'
- European debt impact on Taiwan tax revenue 'bearable': minister
- Israeli strike kills 2 in Gaza
- Israeli strike kills 2 in Gaza
- Israeli strike kills 2 in Gaza
- Israeli strike kills 2 in Gaza
- Israeli strike kills 2 in Gaza
- Israeli strike kills 2 in Gaza
- Wozniacki advised on how to win majors, from a pro
- Wozniacki advised on how to win majors, from a pro
- Wozniacki advised on how to win majors, from a pro
- Wozniacki advised on how to win majors, from a pro
- Wozniacki advised on how to win majors, from a pro
- Wozniacki advised on how to win majors, from a pro
- Wozniacki advised on how to win majors, from a pro
- Wozniacki advised on how to win majors, from a pro
- Crucial debt talks to resume in Athens
- Crucial debt talks to resume in Athens
- Crucial debt talks to resume in Athens
- Crucial debt talks to resume in Athens
- Crucial debt talks to resume in Athens
- Crucial debt talks to resume in Athens
- Crucial debt talks to resume in Athens
- Crucial debt talks to resume in Athens
- Crucial debt talks to resume in Athens
- Crucial debt talks to resume in Athens
- Crucial debt talks to resume in Athens
- Crucial debt talks to resume in Athens
- UK lawmaker proposes ban on keeping monkey pets
- UK lawmaker proposes ban on keeping monkey pets
- UK lawmaker proposes ban on keeping monkey pets
- UK lawmaker proposes ban on keeping monkey pets
- UK lawmaker proposes ban on keeping monkey pets
- UK lawmaker proposes ban on keeping monkey pets
- Sunni-backed leader: Crisis tearing Iraq apart
- Sunni-backed leader: Crisis tearing Iraq apart
- Sunni-backed leader: Crisis tearing Iraq apart
- Sunni-backed leader: Crisis tearing Iraq apart
- Sunni-backed leader: Crisis tearing Iraq apart
- Sunni-backed leader: Crisis tearing Iraq apart
- Hungary says EU concerns can be easily resolved
- Hungary says EU concerns can be easily resolved
- Hungary says EU concerns can be easily resolved
- Hungary says EU concerns can be easily resolved
- Hungary says EU concerns can be easily resolved
- Hungary says EU concerns can be easily resolved
- LL Cool J to host Grammys; first host in 7 years
- LL Cool J to host Grammys; first host in 7 years
- LL Cool J to host Grammys; first host in 7 years
- LL Cool J to host Grammys; first host in 7 years
- LL Cool J to host Grammys; first host in 7 years
- LL Cool J to host Grammys; first host in 7 years
- Rwanda arrests 4 military top officers
- Rwanda arrests 4 military top officers
- Rwanda arrests 4 military top officers
- Rwanda arrests 4 military top officers
- Rwanda arrests 4 military top officers
- Rwanda arrests 4 military top officers
- Sweden's Maria Pietilae-Holmner out for season
- Sweden's Maria Pietilae-Holmner out for season
- Sweden's Maria Pietilae-Holmner out for season
- Sweden's Maria Pietilae-Holmner out for season
- Sweden's Maria Pietilae-Holmner out for season
- Sweden's Maria Pietilae-Holmner out for season
- Sweden's Maria Pietilae-Holmner out for season
- 480 homeless after heavy rains in Mozambique
- 480 homeless after heavy rains in Mozambique
- 480 homeless after heavy rains in Mozambique
- 480 homeless after heavy rains in Mozambique
- 480 homeless after heavy rains in Mozambique
- 480 homeless after heavy rains in Mozambique
- Buyer interest leaves homebuilders less gloomy
- Buyer interest leaves homebuilders less gloomy
- Buyer interest leaves homebuilders less gloomy
- Buyer interest leaves homebuilders less gloomy
- Buyer interest leaves homebuilders less gloomy
- Buyer interest leaves homebuilders less gloomy
- IMF seeks up to $500 billion in new funds
- Supreme Court upholds copyright law
- US Supreme Court upholds copyright law
- Cyprus air traffic controllers strike over wages
- Iranian rial hits record low
- Talk of the Day -- Pros and cons of boycotting HTC
- Merkel to open Davos forum in Switzerland
- British foreign secretary visits Brazil
- Citigroup pays $750,000 fine for analyst conflict
- Italians name 28 missing cruise passengers, crew
- 'Isabel' arrives in Taiwan for family reunion
- Legislators oppose Armenian genocide bill
- China Steel to invest US$178 million in India
- Loeb takes lead on 1st day of Monte Carlo rally
- Crucial debt talks resume in Athens
- Opponents target Romney finances, to little effect
- Statistics bureau: Nigeria lost $1.3B on strikes
- Hungary says EU concerns can be easily resolved
- Wikipedia, Google protest US antipiracy proposals
- NBA's Abdul-Jabbar now global cultural ambassador
- Neuchatel Xamax loses Swiss League license
- Neuchatel Xamax loses Swiss League license
- Neuchatel Xamax loses Swiss League license
- Neuchatel Xamax loses Swiss League license
- Neuchatel Xamax loses Swiss League license
- US general: Alaska fuel delivery a hopeful sign
- US general: Alaska fuel delivery a hopeful sign
- US general: Alaska fuel delivery a hopeful sign
- US general: Alaska fuel delivery a hopeful sign
- US general: Alaska fuel delivery a hopeful sign
- US general: Alaska fuel delivery a hopeful sign
- Thai 'Red Shirt' firebrand appointed to Cabinet
- Thai 'Red Shirt' firebrand appointed to Cabinet
- Thai 'Red Shirt' firebrand appointed to Cabinet
- Thai 'Red Shirt' firebrand appointed to Cabinet
- Thai 'Red Shirt' firebrand appointed to Cabinet
- Thai 'Red Shirt' firebrand appointed to Cabinet
- Thai 'Red Shirt' firebrand appointed to Cabinet
- Els, Harrington looking to atone for poor 2011
- Els, Harrington looking to atone for poor 2011
- Els, Harrington looking to atone for poor 2011
- Els, Harrington looking to atone for poor 2011
- Els, Harrington looking to atone for poor 2011
- Els, Harrington looking to atone for poor 2011
- Els, Harrington looking to atone for poor 2011
- Wales recalls Gavin Henson for rugby's 6 Nations
- Wales recalls Gavin Henson for rugby's 6 Nations
- Wales recalls Gavin Henson for rugby's 6 Nations
- Wales recalls Gavin Henson for rugby's 6 Nations
- Wales recalls Gavin Henson for rugby's 6 Nations
- Wales recalls Gavin Henson for rugby's 6 Nations
- Wales recalls Gavin Henson for rugby's 6 Nations
- Citigroup pays $725,000 fine for analyst conflict
- Citigroup pays $725,000 fine for analyst conflict
- Citigroup pays $725,000 fine for analyst conflict
- Citigroup pays $725,000 fine for analyst conflict
- Citigroup pays $725,000 fine for analyst conflict
- Citigroup pays $725,000 fine for analyst conflict
- Els, Harrington looking to atone for poor 2011
- Els, Harrington looking to atone for poor 2011
- Els, Harrington looking to atone for poor 2011
- Els, Harrington looking to atone for poor 2011
- Els, Harrington looking to atone for poor 2011
- Els, Harrington looking to atone for poor 2011
- Els, Harrington looking to atone for poor 2011
- Czechs balk at lending IMF money to help eurozone
- Czechs balk at lending IMF money to help eurozone
- Czechs balk at lending IMF money to help eurozone
- Czechs balk at lending IMF money to help eurozone
- Czechs balk at lending IMF money to help eurozone
- Czechs balk at lending IMF money to help eurozone
- British PM convenes security council on Falklands
- British PM convenes security council on Falklands
- British PM convenes security council on Falklands
- British PM convenes security council on Falklands
- British PM convenes security council on Falklands
- British PM convenes security council on Falklands
- Treasurys stuck in narrow range on economic data
- Treasurys stuck in narrow range on economic data
- Treasurys stuck in narrow range on economic data
- Treasurys stuck in narrow range on economic data
- Treasurys stuck in narrow range on economic data
- Treasurys stuck in narrow range on economic data
- Markets volatile on Greek debt talks, IMF funding
- Markets volatile on Greek debt talks, IMF funding
- Markets volatile on Greek debt talks, IMF funding
- Markets volatile on Greek debt talks, IMF funding
- Markets volatile on Greek debt talks, IMF funding
- Markets volatile on Greek debt talks, IMF funding
- Markets volatile on Greek debt talks, IMF funding
- Markets volatile on Greek debt talks, IMF funding
- Markets volatile on Greek debt talks, IMF funding
- Markets volatile on Greek debt talks, IMF funding
- Markets volatile on Greek debt talks, IMF funding
- Markets volatile on Greek debt talks, IMF funding
- Egypt’s military ruler warns of ‘grave dangers’
- DPP evaluates China policies
- Plans for Diamond Jubilee river pageant unveiled
- DPP politician boycotts HTC cell phones over China stance
- Russia: New sanctions against Iran too stifling
- Stan Lai denies misuse of gov’t funds on musical
- ‘National defense’ is more than a military affairs: Ma
- DPP outgoing chairwoman to continue political work in new office
- Former domestic slave girl returning from U.S.
- Temples get ready for franatic worshipers and ‘Year of the Dragon’
- Taiwan dollar advances, bonds steady before Chinese New Year
- Search teams suspend operations at stricken ship
- Peace Corps pullout latest blow to Honduras
- Tourists from 5 nations victims in Ethiopia attack
- Japan to let nuke plants to run after 40-year cap
- Pakistani PM’s lawyer: No harm in graft case
- Israel’s Barak: Decision on Iran attack ‘far off’
- Clinton says Yemen unrest a ‘major concern’
- World Bank warns of global growth slowdown
- Paul gives new life to an old issue: gold standard
- Pricey counterfeit labels proliferate as China wine market booms
- India still buying oil from Iran amid U.S. sanctions it opposes
- Under pressure, lawmakers re-examine Internet privacy bill
- U.K. unemployment rate rises to highest in almost 16 years
- Japan automakers group lowers demand forecast for this year
- Yang’s exit from Yahoo seen removing obstacle to Asia asset sale
- Wikipedia editors question site’s planned blackout
- Scientists confirm rocks fell from Mars
- A trainer’s horse whispers fall on deaf ears
- Croatia wavers over European Union as its allure fades
- Trust, but verify
- Poppy and Mitt, a set of protean patricians
- No magic bullet on the flu
- 'Artist,' 'Tinker Tailor' up for U.K. film awards
- ‘Extremely Loud’ star, 14, shines amid Hollywood’s elite
- Toddler's cuss word on 'Modern Family' draws ire
- Original Yellow Wiggle rejoins Australian band
- Woman who needs a hug is urged to reach out to others
- ‘The road to Mecca’: Artists often find themselves alone
- U.S. obesity epidemic shows no hint of shrinking
- Chef Paula Deen hid diabetes, pushed high-fat food
- Mind your manners: Eat with your hands
- Down 17 in first half, LeBron rallies Wade-less Heat past Spurs
- Brewer and Nuggets defeat Bucks 105-95
- Giants ace Lincecum asks for $21.5 million
- Flyers rout the Wild
- League-wide secrecy complicates NHL’s attempt to combat head injuries
- Salvatore Ferragamo attempts to launch as many as eight new Chinese cities
- Official says Thailand’s rice output may mount next season
- Taiwan’s outgoing Legislative Yuan votes to hold special session
- Captain in Italian cruise ship disaster denies abandon passengers
- Former slave girl Isabel reunited with family in Taitung
- Pakistani PM shows up facing supreme court accused of contempt
- Iran’s ambassador: closing the Strait of Hormuz is an option once security is dangerous
- Russia warns Western power not to intervene into Syria, avoiding more violence
- Hungarian PM Viktor Orban willing to compromise with EU to resolve conflict
- Ethiopia attack kills 5 tourists, 2 wounded, 2 kidnapped
- KMT picks Hung Hsiu-chu as candidate for Taiwan Legislative Yuan deputy speaker
- Escada began to sell watches, jewelry from March
- Taiwan prosecutors request 4 years in prison for expired chocolate
- 4 killed, 11 injured from Dando tropical storm in southern Mozambique
- Aung San Suu Kyi registers for seat in Myanmar's Parliament
- Taiwan movie “Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale” on Oscars shortlist
- Hungary disagrees with the European Commission on retirement age for judges
- Nigeria army says radical Islamist gunmen attack outpost in northeast, 2 killed
- Afghan official says suicide attacks kill 6 civilians
- Spring Festival travel in China is phenomenal
- Taiwan extends maximum stay foreign workers to 12 years
- Hungarian president denies plagiarizing thesis
- Small aircraft crashes in Wales, killing 2
- Euro rises against dollar on IMF funding
- Saint-Etienne signs striker Danijel Aleksic
- US Supreme Court upholds copyright law
- Royal crackdown on fascinators at Ascot racecourse
- Mexico extradites Texas kidnap suspect
- Bruno Mars clears up Vegas cocaine possession case
- BOA doping appeal to be held in London
- Fears over unfair hearing fuelled Khan withdrawal
- US court orders new hearing for death row inmate
- Stocks edge higher on hopes for IMF cash boost
- Afghan official: 12 killed by suicide attacker
- Growing interest leaves homebuilders less gloomy
- Airbus announces 2012 price hikes
- New hearing for US death row inmate in mail mix-up
- New anti-government protests in Romania
- Takeda plans 2,800 job cuts after Nycomed deal
- US admits error in airport search of elderly women
- Kaka denies he has reached deal with PSG
- Rising factory output gives economy a lift
- Crisis-hit Europe bites bullet, changes its ways
- UK court approves eviction of Occupy London camp
- British foreign secretary visits Brazil
- German woman is alive, cruise ship missing at 21
- Hungary plans changes to controversial legislation
- Puerto Rico TV astrologer transfers to US hospital
- Understanding Greece's bond swap deal
- NASA spaceport breaks ground for shuttle display
- British police spent $54,000 checking the time
- Rennes coach wants to sign PSG striker Erding
- Plans for Diamond Jubilee river pageant unveiled
- Delay in hearing over US homeless killings
- Peace Corps pullout a new blow to Honduras
- Paralyzed US man reaches South Pole
- Egypt's military steps up battle with activists
- Israel's Netanyahu begins visit to Netherlands
- Iranian lawmaker: Obama proposed talks; US denies
- US says al-Qaida magazine got into Guantanamo cell
- Salvage experts weigh the options for Concordia
- Afghan official: 12 killed by suicide attacker
- Fleming to again take starring role in 'Streetcar'
- Cavs name ex-center Ilgauskas special assistant
- Mayor: Ambitious new London airport gets support
- Royal crackdown on fascinators at Ascot racecourse
- Italy releases names of those missing from ship
- Celtic signs Nigerian midfielder Rabiu Ibrahim
- Russia vows to block Western intervention in Syria
- Elderly diamond thief says guilty in racketeering
- NYC City Opera reaches tentative deal with union
- Fleming to reprise starring role in 'Streetcar'
- Oil prices waver on concerns about global demand
- Ratings king 'American Idol' ready for 11th season
- US State Department: No decision yet on pipeline
- US Army burns off largest chemical weapons pile
- Rumors fuel long lines, gas shortages in Egypt
- Monte Carlo Rally Results
- Hospital says Brooks' gift came with no obligation
- Ex-Miss USA appears in Mich. court on DUI charge
- Els hoping to atone for disappointing 2011 season
- Jamaica touts big drop in killings last year
- Crucial debt talks resume in Athens
- 7 charged in $61M single-stock insider trade case
- Photos by censored Chinese artist coming to US
- Egypt Brothers mix pragmatism, ideology on Israel
- Merle Haggard has pneumonia, cancels Jan. dates,
- Yemen FM says no delay in presidential election
- Official's kidnapping unrelated to al-Qaida
- Fight brews over Puerto Rico waste-to-energy plan
- LA detectives search park where human head found
- Lambert shifts shows after father-in-law's death
- Greek Football Results
- Espanyol forward Garcia to miss at least 6 weeks
- 9 foreign films make cut for Oscar shortlist
- Panetta: US 'fully prepared' for an Iran challenge
- White House makes case for rejecting oil pipeline
- Panathinaikos beats Drama 1-0 to close in on lead
- Italian cruise ship tally: 11 dead, 21 missing
- Libya players arrive in Eq. Guinea for African Cup
- US teacher resigns over slavery math lesson
- Testing for HIV together, hearing results together
- Conviction in death that sent wrong man to prison
- Russian TV attacks new US ambassador
- Official: White House to nix US-Canada pipeline
- Iranian currency hits record low against dollar
- Peterson appealing against rematch vs Khan
- Chinese premier stresses need to keep Hormuz open
- US companies move staff to foreign posts
- Copper prices rise on housing report
- Putin says he's ready for dialogue
- Martha Graham Dance Company pitches cybercontest
- Major oil refinery to close in US Virgin Islands
- Woman arrested with gun on American Airlines plane
- NATO: Taliban chief has lost control of insurgents
- Rocky markets hurt Goldman profits in 4th quarter
- Slow response to East Africa famine 'cost lives'
- Yemen FM says no delay in presidential election
- Treasury prices sink on positive economic news
- Oil prices lower on concerns about global demand
- Abdul-Jabbar thrilled with ambassador appointment
- DA speaks on why he dropped NYC Strauss-Kahn case
- US court upholds copyrights for once-free work
- Protest exposes Silicon Valley-Hollywood rivalry
- Paralyzed Nevada man reaches South Pole
- Native filmmaker to head Santa Fe Univ. film dept.
- House leader: Obama breaks jobs promise
- Peterson appealing against rematch vs Khan
- Hand found in LA park where human head discovered
- 'The Mountaintop' recoups its capitalization
- Spanish Football Results
- Canada disappointed over pipeline rejection
- Bilbao beats Mallorca 2-0 in Copa quarterfinals
- Australian Open seeded players fared
- Regulators press on with Volcker Rule amid critics
- Review: Carano kicks butt in `Haywire' film debut
- Man gets life sentence in 2011 violence spree
- Hospital says Brooks' gift came without obligation
- Dow, S&P 500 close at their highest since July
- Prosecutors say veteran killed homeless for thrill
- Review: Spend a lazy afternoon with Jessie Baylin
- US jury: Bank owes $67M to Ponzi victims
- Major oil refinery to close in US Virgin Islands
- Collapse of decaying building kills 3 in Havana
- A Q&A on contested Internet anti-piracy bills
- US House passes symbolic measure against debt hike
- EBay reports higher 4Q earnings, revenue
- Somali ambassador: Try accused pirate in Somalia
- Last-ditch attempt to delay Stanford trial fails
- Study: Many women can skip frequent bone scans
- 7 charged in $78M record-setting inside trade case
- Darvish, Texas agree to $60M, 6-yr deadline deal
- Burt Bacharach working on memoir
- EBay reports higher 4Q earnings, revenue
- Brooks' lawyers: Hospital records back naming plan
- Through the frozen forest: Yellowstone on skis
- Italian Football Results
- Uzbekistan man to plead guilty in threats to Obama
- AC Milan reaches Italian Cup quarterfinals
- SEC clears Deutsche Borse-NYSE Euronext merger
- Russia sought US help in recovery of Mars probe
- New Jersey weighs Mexican telephone testimony
- Abidal scores late as Barca beats Madrid 2-1
- Jackson doc won't be asked to pay restitution
- Man who took Rockefeller name faces murder charge
- Libya hopes African Cup success can bring joy
- Woman removed from plane after taking gun aboard
- US Army burns off final chemical weapons in Utah
- Publisher: Burt Bacharach working on memoir
- Chicago OKs security measures for world summits
- Jackson doc won't be asked to pay restitution
- Beckham signs new 2-year deal with LA Galaxy
- Police chiefs meet at White House on US terror
- Birmingham beats Wolves 1-0 in FA Cup 3rd round
- Tales emerge of missing and dead in ship disaster
- Mortgage settlement between banks, states 'close'
- Today In History
- Mourinho warns Pepe over Messi stamp
- Jennifer Hudson would gain weight for movie role
- 3 bids shortlisted for Olympics media center
- Heathrow Airport braces for Olympics
- Higher abortion rates where it's illegal
- Mayweather donates $100,000 to breast cancer group
- Wars' lessons being applied to ease combat stress
- Romney's rivals challenge his electability
- New name and format for former Bob Hope tourney
- Obama rejects Canada-Texas oil pipeline _ for now
- Document: Gross traveled to Cuba 5 times in 2009
- UK man charged in murder of couple at their home
- Mexico child-trafficking probe: 4 sexually abused
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- No Wikipedia? What if the Internet went down?
- Mourinho warns Pepe over Messi stamp
- 2nd hand found in LA park where human head found
- Wahlberg apologizes for 9/11 comments
- Baghdatis smashes 4 rackets in outburst
- Marg Helgenberger leaving CSI but open to a return
- Child charged with murder in San Diego-area death
- Surviving Peruvian cruise ship workers headed home
- Bounty hunter called paroled killer before suicide
- Zvonareva wins 2nd-round match at Australian Open
- Sharapova, Ivanovic into 3rd round in Australia
- NY employee accused of taking Federal Reserve code
- Wilander out of hospital after blood transfusion
- Feet found in LA park where head, hands discovered
- Asia stocks up as Wall Street cheers housing data
- Williams through to 3rd round at Australian Open
- Tsonga wins 2nd-round match at Australian Open
- Williams, Sharapova into 3rd round in Australia
- Baghdatis smashes 4 rackets in outburst
- Wall, Young help Wizards break Thunder streak
- `Isabel' returns to birthplace for family reunion
- Tainan to offer boisterous Lunar New Year arts events
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Mexico smuggling probe: 4 kids show sexual abuse
- Greipel wins 3rd stage of Tour Down Under
- United Daily News: DPP has become rural party
- Vietnam reports 1st bird flu death in 2 years
- Djokovic advances to 3rd round at Australian Open
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- ROC foreign minister attends Gambian president's inauguration
- Nanya, Inotera might extend losses in 2012: analyst
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts From Recent Editorials
- Williams-Sonoma must jump hurdles to return home
- Ferrer advances with comeback win
- Kvitova wins in 3 sets to reach 3rd round
- Oil above $101 on hopes IMF to curb Europe crisis
- Tour Down Under results
- Avalanches kill 29 in northeastern Afghanistan
- Woman removed from plane after bringing gun aboard
- Premier pledges to address barriers to voting
- Pakistan PM makes rare appearance before top court
- Serena, Roddick team up for Aussie mixed doubles
- Australian Open show courts schedule
- Nepal students block roads to protest fuel hike
- Australian Open Results
- 3 shark attacks in Australia in less than 3 weeks
- Computer, information sectors bearish on economic outlook: poll
- Strong earthquake strikes off New Zealand
- Pakistan vs England First Test Scoreboard
- Pakistan vs England Scores
- Battle for control of Asia's seas goes underwater
- Carrefour 2011 sales up 1.1 pct to $117 billion
- Akmal leads Pakistan to 1st-innings 338 vs England
- Obama, GOP back in tussle over oil pipeline
- Obama, Republicans tussle over oil pipeline
- Downhill training canceled to protect Streif
- Sharapova makes short work of 2nd-round match
- Pakistan court scores victory over government
- Commonwealth Games chief organizer gets bail
- Murray through to 3rd round at Australian Open
- Australian Open glance
- Chimei Innolux accused of patent infringement
- Ahold Q4 sales up 4.5 percent to $9.4 billion
- Djokovic rebounds from early break at Aussie Open
- Kodak files for Ch. 11 bankruptcy protection
- Taiwanese can be proud of presidential election: U.S. scholar
- Puerto Ricans likely to oust dozens of lawmakers
- Egypt tourism receipts slip nearly 30 pct in 2011
- World sea piracy drops in 2011, Somali attacks up
- Divers resume search for 21 missing from ship
- Sony Ericsson post Q4 loss as sales fall
- Magazine digest -- Private equity firms stuck with Taiwanese banks
- APNewsBreak: Churchill library to be created in DC
- Line Test
- Egyptian critic of military rule beaten in street
- Friends pray for US pair missing in ship disaster
- Carrefour's sales weighed down by Europe
- Outgoing legislature to hold special session
- Giant says product recall will not impact sales in U.S.
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- President-elect: Bulgaria a loyal EU, NATO partner
- Vietnam, Cambodia report bird flu deaths
- UK publisher Pearson raises earnings guidance
- Company owner indicted for selling expired, adulterated foodstuffs
- Israeli PM to visit Cyprus as relations warm
- Afghan official: 6 civilians die in suicide attack
- Doctors Without Borders shuts 2 Somalia hospitals
- Endoscope looks inside marred Japan nuke reactor
- Kobe vs. LeBron: Top 2 scorers on collision course
- Commerzbank says it can meet capital requirements
- Activists: Syrians pull back from besieged town
- Gasol lead Grizzlies past Hornets 93-87
- Cabinet to be dissolved Jan. 31: Premier
- Public urged to pay right attention to patients with depression
- Greek PM meets coalition backers on debt talks
- Taiwanese epic makes shortlist for 2012 foreign-language Oscar
- Silence is still golden for the Oscars
- Alfredsson, Chara to serve as All-Star captains
- Spanish bond auction sees strong demand
- China to again close Tibet during sensitive period
- European football's fight against racism not won
- Canada's Simpson joins Swiss club Young Boys
- Indian crew of wrecked ship recall confusion
- All signs point to Ivory Coast triumph
- Markets subdued as Greek debt talks remain focus
- Bayern travels to Moenchengladbach in Bundesliga
- Rupert Murdoch's company agrees to pay damages
- Turkey: Activists mark journalist's death 5 yrs on
- Chinese dissident gives details of alleged torture
- Murdoch's company agrees to pay hacking damages
- Spanish bond auction sees strong demand
- Ethiopia: Journalists, politician found guilty
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- US university professors win 2012 Crafoord prizes
- Gul's triple strike leaves England in tatters
- Ex-UK official: Spies did use fake rock in Moscow
- Activists: Syrians pull back from besieged town
- CEC formally declares Ma, Wu as ROC's 13th president, vice president
- New Year's eve bell to be rung at Dharma Drum Mountain
- Commerzbank to meet capital target without aid
- UN sets stage for blazing fast new mobile devices
- Murdoch company to pay hacking damages in 36 cases
- English Football Fixtures
- 11 Indian school athletes caught doping
- CAS clears marathon runner Thys after 6-year case
- Olympic triple jump gold medalist Evora injured
- Baghdatis smashes 4 rackets in 1-minute meltdown
- France easily sells $12 billion in bond auctions
- Pakistani government bows to top court's demand
- Interpol chief: No intelligence Olympics targeted
- US, Filipino forces plan drills near disputed area
- Bangladesh military says it has foiled coup plot
- Myanmar holds new cease-fire talks with Kachin
- Over 90 percent of college students seeking winter jobs: poll
- Murdoch company to pay hacking damages in 36 cases
- Croats split over EU ahead of referendum
- Milk prices to be cut: Economic Ministry
- Turkey: 10,000 mark journalist's death 5 yrs on
- Minor parties call for electoral system reform
- Carrefour's sales weighed down by Europe
- Largest protest in Bucharest in years expected
- List of dead, missing from Italy cruise ship
- Poe fans call an end to 'Toaster' tradition
- Inter full of optimism after emotional derby win
- Ethiopia: Journalists, politician found guilty
- Former Britain fullback Radlinski returns again
- Santorum edges Romney in Iowa after all
- Mourinho under pressure after "woeful" Barca loss
- Turkey calls for resumption of Iran nuclear talks
- Car bomb at Afghanistan air base kills 7 civilians
- Ireland meets bailout goals, deficit under 10 pct
- Washington Monument gets $7.5M for repairs
- Bank of America reverses loss, earns $2 billion
- New Bruce Springsteen album out March 6
- Rascal Flatts preps new album for April 3 release
- Ex-UK official: Spies did use fake rock in Moscow
- Gabon president makes surprise visit to stadium
- Wales hires Chris Coleman as national team coach
- Roddick out of Australian Open with injury
- Report: Arab Spring spurs democracy hopes
- Ivanovic, Wozniacki struggle on the links
- 3 victims named from stricken Italian cruise ship
- Bangladesh military says it has foiled coup plot
- Officials: Santorum edges Romney in Iowa count
- Radiation, rusty metal seen in tsunami-hit reactor
- Female lawmaker named to run for deputy legislative speakership
- Didier Cuche to retire at end of World Cup season
- Seafarers outraged that captain could jump ship
- Pakistan beats England by 10 wickets
- Republican race tightens in South Carolina
- Paolo Maldini appears interested in PSG position
- Injured Roddick retires during Hewitt match
- Egypt tourism receipts slip nearly 30 pct in 2011
- Indian crewmen: Cruise ship alarm was 'very late'
- German prosecutor seeks to jail Nazi war criminal
- Rihanna, Coldplay to perform together at Grammys
- 3 qualify for British Open
- Markets rally as France, Spain clear bond hurdle
- 5 unemployed Moroccans set selves on fire
- Pakistan beats England by 10 wickets in 1st test
- Ex-VP criticizes DPP for failing to reflect on election loss
- American company to design Liverpool kit
- Talk of the Day -- Ma's priority should be cutting national debt