英文新聞列表 English News List
- Schumacher eyes return to F1 podium in Spain
- Israeli city bans girls from singing at conference
- Free Potter e-books to be offered through Kindle
- Yemen airstrikes, raids kill 17 al-Qaida militants
- Nadal loses to Verdasco at Madrid Open
- Money gone at Zimbabwe Princess Di old age home
- Mustafina struggles ahead of Olympics
- US military tests new interceptor missile
- Malinga to play T20 for English side Middlesex
- 6 charged in Puerto Rico drug trafficking ring
- India to buy 75 Swiss Pilatus trainer aircraft
- Musical on Charlie Chaplin heading to Broadway
- Cavendish wins stage, Navardauskas keeps Giro lead
- Change to top of WTC raises questions over height
- Study: Outside media changing N. Korean worldview
- ABC's 'Cougar Town' wins reprieve, moving to TBS
- Hopes rise for Greece power-sharing talks
- Lock Hamilton to miss Scotland tour after ban
- Argentina gender rights law: A new world standard
- Oezil, Khedira delayed for Germany training camp
- US Treasurys fall on better jobs news
- Barcelona defends Messi over racial abuse claims
- USDA predicts record US corn harvest this summer
- Syrian ambassador reports explosion in Aleppo
- Smoke bombs briefly cripple Montreal subway system
- Dissident Congo colonel says his men won't disarm
- US deficit looms large despite April surplus
- French leader plans Berlin trip after inauguration
- Germans slam Ukraine as Tymoshenko case drags
- At UN, indigenous women seek violence statistics
- Macedonia asks NATO for second chance to join
- Schumacher eyes return to F1 podium in Spain
- US oil prices lower, further declines expected
- UN Security Council condemns Syria bombings
- Twin car bombs in Syrian capital kill dozens
- Armani includes Italian anthem on Olympic kit
- Poulter takes early lead at Players Championship
- Mexico closes Puebla airport due to volcanic ash
- Nun at trial says US priest abused her as a child
- Scotland lose 3 for June tour of South Pacific
- Putin's reason for skipping US summit puzzles
- Hawk-Eye tests goal-line tech 2 months before vote
- AP Interview: Greek euro exit would be bad
- Agents swarm reputed mobster's home in Connecticut
- Woman battles flesh-eating disease after accident
- Prosecution rests in John Edwards trial
- Eddie Izzard to run for Mandela in South Africa
- 'Suicide' statues exhibit raises heads in Brazil
- Mexico's America Movil buys US firm Simple Mobile
- Romania leads gymnastics qualifying at Europeans
- Greece: Salpingidis give PAOK playoff lead
- Musical of Charlie Chaplin heading to Broadway
- Bomb plot raises questions over European security
- Brazil police detain American tourist in Rio
- Colombia, China study pipeline deal
- Trial sought for 'high value' Guantanamo prisoner
- Deputies search home of Nuggets' Andersen
- Pentagon: US doing all it can to find POW soldier
- 28 accused of smuggling drugs from Honduras to US
- Feds ask court to toss witness arrest lawsuit
- Bombardier profit falls on fewer plane deliveries
- Box Office Preview: Avengers to put Depp in shadow
- Thunder's Harden wins Sixth Man of the Year
- Dow breaks 6-day losing streak, barely
- 3 veteran drivers test skills with Indy rookies
- Corn prices plunge on record corn forecast
- US band director to retire after student's death
- Giant asteroid got one-two crater-carving punch
- Deutsche Bank pays $202M in NY mortgage fraud deal
- Cohen rolls into London in style for 'Dictator'
- Deadly lead poisoning continues in north Nigeria
- Natural gas highest since February
- Florida university head: Keep FAMU band suspended
- US military class suspended for its view on Islam
- Prosecutor: Student in webcam case deserves prison
- A-list status isn't enough to drive perfume sales
- Stern to critics: Watch me before judging me
- Duesseldorf wins Bundesliga playoff 2-1 in Berlin
- Romania leads gymnastics qualifying at Europeans
- 'Spiderman' strikes again west of Paris
- French Football Results
- Deadly lead poisoning continues in north Nigeria
- Michele Bachmann giving up Swiss citizenship
- Pagenaud hits bird during morning practice at Indy
- Lyon beats Evian 3-1 in French league
- Megan Hilty is simply 'Smash-ing' as Lorelei Lee
- Haitian who alleges abuse testifies in Uruguay
- Pentagon chief slams House panel for budget extras
- Duesseldorf wins Bundesliga playoff 2-1 in Berlin
- Dior exhibit traces 60 years of cinema
- Horst Faas, AP combat photographer, dies at 79
- Nuggets' Andersen target of investigation
- Lin, coach futures head Knicks' offseason list
- Time cover shows mom breastfeeding 3-year-old
- Ex mob boss to be sentenced in strip club plot
- Woods in jeopardy of missing another cut
- Raul Castro's daughter backs Obama on gay marriage
- Flights grounded after N. Sea helicopter ditch
- US men's basketball team gets time to find answers
- JPMorgan CEO Dimon acknowledges $800M segment loss
- Students battle police in Bolivian protest
- Baron Cohen rolls into London for 'Dictator'
- Trial sought for 'high value' Guantanamo prisoner
- Russia says it foiled terrorist plot against Sochi
- Rights group urges Libya to amend new law
- Brazil police say US tourist owes on drinks, hotel
- US condemns Syria suicide attacks
- JPMorgan Chase acknowledges $2B trading loss
- '30 Rock' returning for final 13-episode season
- Swiss amiss: Rep. Bachmann drops Swiss citizenship
- Deutsche Bank pays $202M in NY mortgage fraud deal
- Peru's defense and interior ministers resign
- US interviews Colombian prostitute in Madrid
- UN envoy: Libya unstable but moving to democracy
- Ex-NE mob boss to be sentenced in strip club plot
- Investors pay $850,000 for Batman No. 1 comic
- Washington letter to Jewish group on view in US
- Mitcham misses cut at US Diving Grand Prix
- Gdansk: 5 free things for visitors to do
- AP source: Britney Spears in as 'X Factor' judge
- Orioles hit 5 HRs in 6-5 win over Rangers
- AP photos by combat photographer Horst Faas
- CBS sues ABC over so-called 'Big Brother' copycat
- Civil rights lawsuit filed against US sheriff
- JetBlue makes no-fly list mistake, removes toddler
- Nordstrom's 1Q profit rises 2.7 percent
- FDA panel backs first pill to block HIV infection
- Military class suspended for its view on Islam
- US Diving Grand Prix Results
- Jury ends day with no verdict in Hudson killings
- Nadal loses to Verdasco on Madrid Open's blue clay
- ACLU alleges abuse at US-Mexico border crossings
- Egypt sees Arab world's first presidential debate
- Girl Scouts under scrutiny from Catholic bishops
- Poulter, Laird tied at Players Championship
- FDA panel backs first pill to block HIV infection
- UN envoy: Libya unstable but moving to democracy
- Mexico mothers of missing march on their day
- Penny the latest big name to disappoint in Japan
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Neymar leads Santos to 8-0 rout of Bolivar in Copa
- Thompson helps US beat Belarus in world hockey
- Source: Yahoo CEO says he didn't mislead company
- Pressure mounting to keep FAMU band suspended
- Heavy rains, hail kill 19 in NW China; 45 missing
- Dissident Congo colonel says his men won't disarm
- 2014 Pan Pacific Championships headed to Australia
- Ding Ning replaces Guo Yan
- China's inflation rate slows slightly to 3.4 pct
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Loretta Lynn wants Zooey Deschanel in musical
- Ding Ning replaces Guo Yan on Chinese Olympic team
- United Daily News: Leadership failure an urgent crisis
- Obama touts gay marriage stance with top donors
- Loretta Lynn wants Zooey Deschanel in her musical
- Asian stocks lower as traders eye Greece, China
- Jail for Taiwan mom who asked about disposing body
- Hamilton homers again for Rangers
- Philippine police stop burning of Chinese flag
- McDermott quits as Australia bowling coach
- Shares of Acer plunge on April sales decline
- Sixers, Celtics clinch series victories
- China's inflation rate slows slightly to 3.4 pct
- Apple's new iPad goes on sale in Taiwan
- Legislature again rejects motion to ban U.S. beef
- NBA Daily Playoff Glance
- Indonesian climbers near Russian plane wreckage
- Taiwan shares close down 1.10%
- India March industrial output falls 3.5 pct
- Nissan profit soars on record sales amid disaster
- China's inflation eases, as economy slows further
- China's inflation eases, as economy slows further
- Higher fuel costs push IAG to Q1 loss
- India March industrial output falls 3.5 pct
- Nissan profit soars on record sales amid disaster
- Magazine digest -- Differentiation key to 7-Eleven Shanghai's success
- President Ma urged to press Beijing on human rights issues
- Panasonic losses balloon amid disaster, strong yen
- Greek government talks in final stretch
- AP Exclusive: Vatican eyes Legion priests on abuse
- Spain to approve new financial reform
- Local bourse drops on JP Morgan losses
- 12 bodies found at Russian jet crash in Indonesia
- US rep for Sri Lankan rebels faces sentencing
- Guinness recognizes surfer for riding 78-foot wave
- National Hockey League Daily Playoff Glance
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Turkey hopes for better ties with France
- South Korea's Kang ruins good recovery in Players
- Panasonic loss balloons for record red ink
- Merkel faces more ballot woe in German state vote
- Thaw in cross-strait tension helps boost Taiwan-U.S. ties: MOFA
- Attacker in Afghan uniform kills NATO soldier
- Outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N2 bird flu confirmed in Yunlin
- MediaTek partners with mobile gaming giant Gameloft
- Dismal China, India data signal slowing growth
- Sri Lanka doctors strike, demand higher allowance
- Telecom operators, retailers optimistic about new iPad sales
- Syrian opposition chief: Annan plan in 'crisis'
- German gov't seeks to allay fears of inflation
- Ex-tabloid chief set to be quizzed on UK PM links
- Shares of IC packaging company resilient on share buyback scheme
- Blues beat Lions 25-3 in Super 15
- Greek government talks in final stretch
- Syrian opposition chief: Annan plan in 'crisis'
- Hong Kong economy ekes out 0.4 pct growth in 1Q
- Merkel faces more ballot woe in German state vote
- EU predicts 0.3 pct eurozone contraction in 2012
- US jury in Hudson-related case meet for 3rd day
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Alonso quickest in opening Spanish GP practice
- Tymoshenko's tigress gives birth to 4 cubs
- Taiwanese woman receives prestigious Japanese decoration
- NSW Waratahs withdraw from Scotland match in June
- Breivik trial interrupted by unruly spectator
- EU predicts 0.3 pct eurozone contraction in 2012
- Govt and Islamists dominating Algeria results
- Eiffel-like or Eyesore? London's Orbit tower opens
- Italy pays lower rates in bond sale
- Hong Kong economy ekes out 0.4 pct growth in 1Q
- Haskell's punching ban extended by 1 week to 4
- Mancini says QPR match will be harder than derby
- Hospital: 17 wounded at Guinea opposition rally
- Boycott of Ukraine during Euro 2012 carries risks
- Edwards defense to ask judge to throw out US case
- Spain to approve new financial reform
- Riled Bayern out to stop Dortmund in cup final
- Wolves hire Stale Solbakken as new manager
- Taiwan asks U.S. to supply diagnostic report on mad cow disease
- Turkish PM vows to maintain fiscal discipline
- France's Hollande: Sarkozy underplayed budget woes
- Lobster hostilities lead to boat sinkings in US
- Govt and Islamists dominating Algeria results
- Two Indian airlines in crisis with pilot strike
- Details of park for London Olympic site unveiled
- Cambodian villagers honor slain environmentalist
- Germany welcomes visit by new French president
- Egyptians abroad vote in presidential elections
- Russia includes Fulham's Pogrebnyak in Euro squad
- Euro 2012: After WCup final, Dutch want Euro win
- Euro 2012: Embarrassment of Dutch riches up front
- Euro 2012: Twitter ban reaction irks Denmark coach
- Euro 2012: Denmark's new 'Laudrup' is key to Euros
- Euro 2012: Germany looking for 1st title since '96
- Euro 2012: Mario Gomez to lead attack for Germans
- Euro 2012: Portugal looks to Ronaldo for success
- Euro 2012: Portugal aims for trouble-free Euros
- US kidnap-slaying suspect kills himself; girls OK
- Jaguar Land Rover to spend $1.6B more in U.K.
- Carnation prices nearly double ahead of Mother's Day
- Ferguson hoping City stumble on EPL title day
- Machinery firms secure orders in Chile after trade meeting
- Anti-nuke anarchists claim Italy shooting
- 200 activists occupy a plaza in central Moscow
- US judge rejects effort to open CIA volume on Cuba
- Obama jokes with Clooney at star's gala fundraiser
- Riled Bayern out to stop Dortmund in cup final
- Bulls beat Waratahs 27-24 in Super 15
- Angry Birds maker Rovio to launch new game
- Israel not invited to NATO's Chicago summit
- Syrian opposition chief: Peace plan in 'crisis'
- Biden pushed Obama on gay marriage, now apologizes
- Capital gains tax legislation makes its way to Finance Committee
- Algerian Islamists: Widespread fraud in elections
- UK bank shares fall after JPMorgan loss disclosed
- Navy study: Sonar, blasts might hurt more sea life
- Colossal misstep at JP Morgan rattles US futures
- China names men's, women teams
- Egyptians abroad vote in presidential elections
- US markets slide on JPMorgan Chase $2B loss
- Germany seeks to allay fears of inflation
- Defense: 80 years in prison for Taylor excessive
- Judge says video game company can sue Beyonce
- American driver looks to help rally US to F1
- US wholesale prices fell 0.2 percent in April
- Spain tries again to restore confidence in banks
- Madrid Open Results
- Ex-tabloid chief: Cameron sent message when I quit
- Portugal ends 4 public holidays to help economy
- Valdes to reclaim Barca goal from injured Pinto
- Bolton, QPR try to avoid drop as EPL season ends
- Taiwan assigns new ambassador to St. Lucia
- Cheaper gas drives US wholesale price index lower
- Shoe-thrower interrupts Breivik trial
- Algerian Islamists: Widespread fraud in elections
- Taiwanese gourmet food to 'explore meanings of life' in Japan
- Thousands left homeless in Manila shanty town fire
- Bank stocks hurt after surprise $2B JPMorgan loss
- Attacker in Afghan uniform kills US service member
- Wilson leads Madeira Islands Open
- Flash flood in Afghanistan kills at least 17
- Iran helps release of Turkish reporters in Syria
- Heeere's Johnny Carson, an 'American Masters' film
- Tymoshenko's daughter takes up mother's cause
- UK financial oversight in focus amid JPMorgan loss
- Mexico catches suspect in killing of 4 marines
- Far East Movement returns to clubs for new album
- SEC chief says regulators "focused" on JPMorgan
- UK woman arrested after 5 children die in blaze
- Taiwan assigns new ambassador to St. Lucia; other posts confirmed
- Button edges Vettel in F1 Spanish GP practice
- German Parliament renews solar subsidy discussion
- German state governors press GM on Opel future
- Canadian economy adds 58,200 jobs in April
- US appeals court takes up no-fly list case
- Banks lead Wall Street lower on JPMorgan loss
- Bank stocks tumble on JPMorgan's trading loss
- 200 activists occupy a plaza in central Moscow
- Court sentences shooter of KMT honorary chairman's son to 24 years
- Defense: 80 years in prison for Taylor excessive
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- 15 firms to bid for gas drilling rights off Cyprus
- Spain tries to restore confidence in banks
- Thai man arrested for human trafficking
- JPMorgan loss another headache for markets
- Israeli president hospitalized for hernia
- Ronaldinho left out of Brazil squad for friendlies
- Most injured in Yilan bus accident discharged from hospital
- Romney tries to shift focus back to economy
- France's Hollande: Sarkozy underplayed budget woes
- France's Hollande: Sarkozy underplayed budget woes
- France's Hollande: Sarkozy underplayed budget woes
- France's Hollande: Sarkozy underplayed budget woes
- American driver looks to help rally US to F1
- France's Hollande: Sarkozy underplayed budget woes
- American driver looks to help rally US to F1
- France's Hollande: Sarkozy underplayed budget woes
- American driver looks to help rally US to F1
- Anti-nuke anarchists claim Italy shooting
- Anti-nuke anarchists claim Italy shooting
- Anti-nuke anarchists claim Italy shooting
- Anti-nuke anarchists claim Italy shooting
- Anti-nuke anarchists claim Italy shooting
- Anti-nuke anarchists claim Italy shooting
- Ronaldinho left out of Brazil squad for friendlies
- Ronaldinho left out of Brazil squad for friendlies
- Ronaldinho left out of Brazil squad for friendlies
- Ronaldinho left out of Brazil squad for friendlies
- Ronaldinho left out of Brazil squad for friendlies
- Ronaldinho left out of Brazil squad for friendlies
- Ronaldinho left out of Brazil squad for friendlies
- Nigeria island prison offers nation's dark history
- Nigeria island prison offers nation's dark history
- Nigeria island prison offers nation's dark history
- Nigeria island prison offers nation's dark history
- Nigeria island prison offers nation's dark history
- Nigeria island prison offers nation's dark history
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Eiffel or eyesore? London's Orbit tower completed
- Hamburg signs Latvia striker Artjoms Rudnevs
- Hamburg signs Latvia striker Artjoms Rudnevs
- Hamburg signs Latvia striker Artjoms Rudnevs
- Hamburg signs Latvia striker Artjoms Rudnevs
- Hamburg signs Latvia striker Artjoms Rudnevs
- Hamburg signs Latvia striker Artjoms Rudnevs
- Hamburg signs Latvia striker Artjoms Rudnevs
- Mafia mob boss gets prison in US strip club plot
- Mafia mob boss gets prison in US strip club plot
- Mafia mob boss gets prison in US strip club plot
- Mafia mob boss gets prison in US strip club plot
- Mafia mob boss gets prison in US strip club plot
- Mafia mob boss gets prison in US strip club plot
- Mafia mob boss gets prison in US strip club plot
- Mafia mob boss gets prison in US strip club plot
- Mafia mob boss gets prison in US strip club plot
- Mafia mob boss gets prison in US strip club plot
- Mafia mob boss gets prison in US strip club plot
- Mafia mob boss gets prison in US strip club plot
- Chen reappointed as premier; some Cabinet changes expected
- Official: Hundreds of S. Sudanese flee to Uganda
- Official: Hundreds of S. Sudanese flee to Uganda
- Official: Hundreds of S. Sudanese flee to Uganda
- Official: Hundreds of S. Sudanese flee to Uganda
- Official: Hundreds of S. Sudanese flee to Uganda
- Official: Hundreds of S. Sudanese flee to Uganda
- Japanese on islandwide 'thank you' tour arrives in Chiayi
- Man freed in Tamil Tiger terror case in New York
- Man freed in Tamil Tiger terror case in New York
- Man freed in Tamil Tiger terror case in New York
- Man freed in Tamil Tiger terror case in New York
- Man freed in Tamil Tiger terror case in New York
- Man freed in Tamil Tiger terror case in New York
- Man freed in Tamil Tiger terror case in New York
- Man freed in Tamil Tiger terror case in New York
- Man freed in Tamil Tiger terror case in New York
- Man freed in Tamil Tiger terror case in New York
- Man freed in Tamil Tiger terror case in New York
- Man freed in Tamil Tiger terror case in New York
- Man freed in Tamil Tiger terror case in New York
- Deputy minister to attend trade symposium in Geneva
- Taiwan reports 12th outbreak of N5N2 bird flu this year
- Gattuso and Inzaghi leaving AC Milan
- Gattuso and Inzaghi leaving AC Milan
- Gattuso and Inzaghi leaving AC Milan
- Gattuso and Inzaghi leaving AC Milan
- Gattuso and Inzaghi leaving AC Milan
- Gattuso and Inzaghi leaving AC Milan
- Gattuso and Inzaghi leaving AC Milan
- Algerian government parties dominate elections
- Algerian government parties dominate elections
- Algerian government parties dominate elections
- Algerian government parties dominate elections
- Algerian government parties dominate elections
- Algerian government parties dominate elections
- Talk of the Day -- Blind activist looks forward to visiting Taiwan
- Officials:Britain's MI-6 key to al-Qaida agent
- Officials:Britain's MI-6 key to al-Qaida agent
- Officials:Britain's MI-6 key to al-Qaida agent
- Officials:Britain's MI-6 key to al-Qaida agent
- Officials:Britain's MI-6 key to al-Qaida agent
- Officials:Britain's MI-6 key to al-Qaida agent
- Officials:Britain's MI-6 key to al-Qaida agent
- Officials:Britain's MI-6 key to al-Qaida agent
- Officials:Britain's MI-6 key to al-Qaida agent
- Officials:Britain's MI-6 key to al-Qaida agent
- Officials:Britain's MI-6 key to al-Qaida agent
- Officials:Britain's MI-6 key to al-Qaida agent
- US appeals court takes up no-fly list case
- US appeals court takes up no-fly list case
- US appeals court takes up no-fly list case
- US appeals court takes up no-fly list case
- US appeals court takes up no-fly list case
- US appeals court takes up no-fly list case
- US appeals court takes up no-fly list case
- US appeals court takes up no-fly list case
- US appeals court takes up no-fly list case
- US appeals court takes up no-fly list case
- US appeals court takes up no-fly list case
- US appeals court takes up no-fly list case
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Religious options for fans, players at Euro 2012
- Mexico catches suspect in killing of 4 marines
- Mexico catches suspect in killing of 4 marines
- Mexico catches suspect in killing of 4 marines
- Mexico catches suspect in killing of 4 marines
- Mexico catches suspect in killing of 4 marines
- Mexico catches suspect in killing of 4 marines
- Mexico catches suspect in killing of 4 marines
- Mexico catches suspect in killing of 4 marines
- Mexico catches suspect in killing of 4 marines
- Mexico catches suspect in killing of 4 marines
- Mexico catches suspect in killing of 4 marines
- Mexico catches suspect in killing of 4 marines
- AP Interview: Tymoshenko's daughter champions mom
- AP Interview: Tymoshenko's daughter champions mom
- AP Interview: Tymoshenko's daughter champions mom
- AP Interview: Tymoshenko's daughter champions mom
- AP Interview: Tymoshenko's daughter champions mom
- AP Interview: Tymoshenko's daughter champions mom
- Spain makes new attempt to heal banking sector
- Spain makes new attempt to heal banking sector
- Spain makes new attempt to heal banking sector
- Spain makes new attempt to heal banking sector
- Spain makes new attempt to heal banking sector
- Spain makes new attempt to heal banking sector
- Utility announces gains from oil exploration over past 5 years
- Detroit orchestra hopes Kid Rock show raises $1M
- Iraq arts fest: more words, less song and dance
- Nigeria island prison offers nation's dark history
- Estonia to open maritime museum in seaplane hangar
- Algerian government parties dominate elections
- Pioneering female pilot Johnson dies at 102 in US
- US lawmakers want Haqqani declared a terror group
- Brazil: truth commission members named
- Spain creates "bad banks" in an attempt to restore confidence
- Impasse in Greece could force new vote
- Euro was troubled from birth, experts say
- Taiwan police removes anti-price hike protesters
- Young Taiwanese see Taiwan and China as separate countries: Poll
- Taiwan DPP chairmanship candidates spar in final debate
- Stock market inches higher despite bank slump
- Suriname court puts president's trial on hold
- PM's former aide takes stand at UK ethics inquiry
- Al-Zawahiri video urges Somali militants to fight
- Button edges out Vettel in F1 Spanish GP practice
- Ex-LA detective sentenced in murder cold case
- US, French officials meet in Paris before summit
- Suspected sect gunmen kill Nigeria Shiite leader
- Judge refuses to dismiss John Edwards charges
- Brazil doctors to aid boat scalping victims
- Guyana legislators target ex-president's pension
- Brit suspect 'Fast Eddie' to be deported from US
- Israeli president hospitalized for hernia
- Ex-tabloid chief spills on links to UK's Cameron
- Giro d'Italia Results
- Serena Williams beats Sharapova in Madrid quarters
- Backers: New HIV prevention pill could save lives
- Gatlin wins 100 at Diamond League meet in Doha
- Family of toddler wants apology for no-fly mistake
- US reviews first rapid, take-home test for HIV
- Canadian adds 58,200 jobs in April
- Greek euro exit no longer unthinkable
- Ronaldinho expected to be left out of Olympics
- Court won't order Google-US interactions released
- Israeli president undergoes surgery for hernia
- Morocco court convicts rapper for police song
- 15 firms to bid for gas drilling rights off Cyprus
- UN says nations endorse anti-land grab policy
- Reality show featuring Houston relatives planned
- Mladic seeks judge's disqualification, trial delay
- Fisherman dead in accident off American Samoa
- US court: Woman must testify in rape case
- Critics: Biggest UN summit heading toward failure
- Officials:Britain's MI6 key to al-Qaida agent
- Protesters clash with police in western Bahrain
- Singer Julio Iglesias victim of hotel room theft
- Biennial art festival transforms Cuban capital
- US gov checks first rapid, take-home test for HIV
- Biennial art festival transforms Cuban capital
- ECB postpones corruption hearing to next month
- Greek government talks fail
- Doctors: Havelange out of semi-intensive care unit
- Protests in Macedonia after arrests for 5 slayings
- Angelos Charisteas cut by relegated Greek club
- US accuses India of restrictions on farm products
- Pope enjoys concert conducted by Muti at Vatican
- Brazil: truth commission members named
- Lobster hostilities lead to boat sinkings in Maine
- Facebook in your mutual fund? It could be soon
- UN refugees chief: Africa sinks deeper into crisis
- APNewsBreak: US gang members charged with murder
- Rubiano Chavez wins stage; Malori takes Giro lead
- Indian court overturns US teen's murder conviction
- Johnson takes The Players lead, McIlroy heads home
- Conservative, gay US sheriff drops Congress bid
- US mom seeks scrutiny of self-defense laws
- US resumes some arms shipments to Bahrain
- Oil price declines on slower China growth
- Doha Grand Prix Results
- Jury in Hudson family slayings case requests video
- Univision launches digital network for all content
- Industrial metals fall on slower growth in China
- Greek govt talks fail, country closer to new vote
- Euro falls on fears about global economy
- Ex-LAPD detective sentenced in murder cold case
- Djokovic loses to Tipsarevic on Madrid's blue clay
- Again? Wal-Mart's rep takes another beating
- Hezbollah leader says group can hit all of Israel
- Gayle, Dilshan help Bangalore beat Pune by 35 runs
- Prospectors ready to tap Haiti's buried gold
- Industrial metals fall on slower growth in China
- UN refugees chief: Africa sinks deeper into crisis
- Egypt's mindboggling first time choosing a leader
- 'Suicide' statues atop Brazil roofs give fright
- Attacker in Afghan uniform kills US soldier
- Facebook updates data use policy to give more info
- Woman who ate poison while pregnant loses appeal
- Legendary racer, car designer Carroll Shelby dies
- Algerian Islamists fall to govt party in election
- Suicide attacks in Syria add wild card element
- Stock market decline is muted, despite bank slump
- US gov checks first rapid, take-home test for HIV
- 'Desperate Housewives' ends 8-season run Sunday
- 'Desperate Housewives' ends 8-season run Sunday
- 'Desperate Housewives' ends 8-season run Sunday
- 'Desperate Housewives' ends 8-season run Sunday
- 'Desperate Housewives' ends 8-season run Sunday
- 'Desperate Housewives' ends 8-season run Sunday
- 'Desperate Housewives' ends 8-season run Sunday
- 'Desperate Housewives' ends 8-season run Sunday
- 'Desperate Housewives' ends 8-season run Sunday
- 'Desperate Housewives' ends 8-season run Sunday
- 'Desperate Housewives' ends 8-season run Sunday
- 'Desperate Housewives' ends 8-season run Sunday
- Hernandez selected for Mexico World Cup qualifiers
- Rory McIlroy still can't figure out Sawgrass
- Jurors in Hudson family slayings say they're split
- Univision launches digital network for all content
- Prince William, Kate dress up for UK Olympic team
- 5.4 magnitude quake shakes southern Cyprus
- Curator of Georgia O'Keeffe Museum resigns
- Jury reaches verdict in Hudson family slayings
- Djokovic loses; won't return to Madrid's blue clay
- Treasurys edge higher as stock market swoons
- Dimon: Doesn't know whether JPMorgan broke law
- Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Canada
- Gold! Haiti hopes ore find will spur mining boom
- 2 charged with trying to extort Stevie Wonder
- AIDS fight enters new phase with prevention pill
- Johnson takes lead as McIlroy heads home
- Fitch downgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- American Airlines agrees to study merger idea
- Putin's no-show at US meeting sets a sour tone
- US resumes some arms sales to Bahrain
- Report: US teen's conviction overturned in India
- Calls to toughen regulation follow JPMorgan loss
- Japanese astronomer slain during robbery in Chile
- Review: Baron Cohen's 'Dictator' least-focused yet
- Morocco police find arms of arrested terror group
- Clashes resume in Congo's east
- Hudson family slayings suspect convicted of murder
- Hooker to defend pole vault gold medal in London
- Cargo plane mishap closes Guatemala City airport
- Puerto Rico plans to expand free Web service
- Facebook wraps up IPO road show in Silicon Valley
- Nevada judge rules killer dog can be euthanized
- British attorney held on $2M bail on NY tax charge
- Drivers face the unexpected as Indy practice opens
- US Post Office bars shipping laptops, iPads abroad
- Junior Seau buried in hometown
- US: Indicted gang thrived by fomenting fear
- Reese Witherspoon's parents in emergency hearing
- Peru stays alive in Olympic qualifying tournament
- Mexican trafficker forced to give up movie stake
- AP Source: James wins 3rd NBA MVP award
- VIP tickets for Maradona in Sydney sell quickly
- Jurors acquit US rapper Lil Boosie of murder
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Bojangles' Southern 500 Lineup
- Biffle ruins Hendrick front row at Darlignton
- Legendary car designer, racer Shelby dies at 89
- Today In History
- NATO summit poses challenge for Chicago police
- US-Philippine alliance deepens amid China tensions
- US teen's conviction overturned in India
- UN: South Sudan pulls police out of disputed Abyei
- Three tied at Players Championship, McIlroy out
- British attorney held on $2M bail on NY tax charge
- Obama, Romney trying to refocus on economy Friday
- Garland music director Mort Lindsey dies at 89
- Russian crash shows risks of informal demo flights
- Bristol Palin: Children do better with mom, dad
- Plane mishap briefly closes Guatemala City airport
- Phelps beats Lochte at Charlotte, Berens wins race
- Taiwan to boost exports to Japan via business matching
- Remains retrieved from Indonesian plane crash
- Nationals power past Reds 7-3
- Hudson thanks prosecutors, God after jury verdict
- Chavez returns home after cancer treatment in Cuba
- 2 charged with murder in US teens' deaths
- NBA Daily Playoff Glance
- Armed men open fire on newspaper office in Mexico
- Orioles edge Rays, stay top in division
- 3 Boston U. students killed in New Zealand crash
- Britain's Jenkins wins San Diego triathlon
- Around world, Obama's presidency a disappointment
- Former close aide to Obama to attend Ma's inauguration
- Pakistan: Bomb kills police officer in northwest
- Iraq arts fest: more words, less song and dance
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Sinyi Realty expects higher earnings on rising property transactions
- U.S. delegation to Ma's inauguration a sign of strong ties: MOFA
- Braves beat Cardinals 9-7 in 12 innings
- British official anticipates more Taiwan-U.K. cooperation
- Betty White reveals her presidential preference
- Black Caviar remains unbeaten after 21 races
- Black Caviar wins again to improve to 21-0
- Putin's first week sees wave of challenges
- Ma's approval rating 12th highest in Gallup survey of Asian countries
- Youth view Taiwan-China relations differently: research
- Militant video claims deadly Syria bombings
- DPP considering no-confidence vote against premier
- Euro 2012: Croatia looking for goals from Jelavic
- Euro 2012: Croatia undaunted by tough draw
- Euro 2012: James McClean on the rise for Ireland
- Euro 2012: Ireland's veterans given last chance
- Euro 2012: Never dull with Balotelli and Cassano
- Euro 2012: Prandelli's imprint marks turning point
- Euro 2012: Del Bosque looking for another trophy
- Euro 2012: Spain bids to defend European title
- 3 Boston U. students killed in New Zealand crash
- Altitude training may not get athletes medals
- Mancini: Man City has played best football
- Israeli envoy to meet Palestinian president
- Taiwan Mobile planning China distribution business
- Pas d'aide
- Pas d'aide
- Pas d'aide
- Pas d'aide
- Pas d'aide
- Pas d'aide
- Fishing vessel grounded at popular S. Africa beach
- United Daily News: The 'double two' crisis
- Singaporean scholar supports Taiwan's claim over Taiping Island
- Ukraine warned of isolation over jailed ex-PM
- Turkey: Detained journalists on the way home
- Macau, Hong Kong representative offices to be opened
- Can Singapore serve as economic model for NKorea?
- Smoke forces Lufthansa jet to return to Prague
- Clean-tech seminar well attended by Malaysians
- Roma coach Enrique to take year off from football
- Azarenka beats Radwanska to reach Madrid final
- Madrid Open Results
- Chimei Innolux biggest flat panel supplier to China in March
- Ukraine warned of isolation over jailed ex-PM
- Vettel fastest ahead of Spanish GP qualifying
- Serb nationalists call for nationwide protests
- French far-left, far-right heads to run for 1 seat
- India to buy 145 howitzers from US BAE Systems
- More chickens culled as H5N2 avian flu outbreak hits Yunlin County
- Rebels beat Crusaders 28-19 in Super 15 rugby
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Big high-tech firms hinder tech development in Taiwan: entrepreneur
- Greek president in last-ditch coalition effort
- Saudi king dismisses conservative adviser
- UK: 2 men arrested for terrorism, homes evacuated
- China cuts bank reserves to revive slowing economy
- Culture Ministry to be latest addition in government overhaul
- Serena Williams to meet Azarenka in Madrid final
- Akamine scores late equalizer for leader Sendai
- Talks ongoing to end Palestinian hunger strike
- Militant video claims deadly Syria bombings
- Jury: Hudson stardom no factor in murders verdict
- Greek president in last-ditch coalition effort
- Egypt funeral turns happy after dead man awakes
- Deutsche Securities downgrades Compal shares to 'hold' from 'buy'
- Using force in South China Sea very risky for China: expert
- Sudan says it's ready to talk with South Sudan
- 4 NATO troops die in Afghanistan; 4 police killed
- Hamilton beats Maldonado for Spanish GP pole
- Romney to urge grads to honor family commitments
- Talk of the Day -- Monetary policy dilemmas
- Group urges more protection of women against violence
- Students apologize for dumping feces on homeless people
- London 2012 security: 'Sonic weapon' to be used
- Hubei governor makes donation to Chiayi schools
- Sharma helps Mumbai beat Kolkata by 27 runs in IPL
- Kaladze quits football for career in politics
- Serb nationalists call for protests over vote
- Greek president in last-ditch coalition effort
- Greek president in last-ditch coalition effort
- Greek president in last-ditch coalition effort
- Greek president in last-ditch coalition effort
- Greek president in last-ditch coalition effort
- Greek president in last-ditch coalition effort
- Greek president in last-ditch coalition effort
- Greek president in last-ditch coalition effort
- Greek president in last-ditch coalition effort
- Greek president in last-ditch coalition effort
- Greek president in last-ditch coalition effort
- Greek president in last-ditch coalition effort
- Greek president in last-ditch coalition effort
- Romania wins Europeans ahead of Russia
- Romania wins Europeans ahead of Russia
- Romania wins Europeans ahead of Russia
- Romania wins Europeans ahead of Russia
- Romania wins Europeans ahead of Russia
- Romania wins Europeans ahead of Russia
- Romania wins Europeans ahead of Russia
- Romania wins Europeans ahead of Russia
- Romania wins Europeans ahead of Russia
- Romania wins Europeans ahead of Russia
- Romania wins Europeans ahead of Russia
- Romania wins Europeans ahead of Russia
- Romania wins Europeans ahead of Russia
- Romania wins Europeans ahead of Russia
- Romania wins Europeans ahead of Russia
- Israel Palestinians meet, strike talks ongoing
- Israel Palestinians meet, strike talks ongoing
- Israel Palestinians meet, strike talks ongoing
- Israel Palestinians meet, strike talks ongoing
- Israel Palestinians meet, strike talks ongoing
- Israel Palestinians meet, strike talks ongoing
- 3 Boston U. students killed in New Zealand crash
- 3 Boston U. students killed in New Zealand crash
- 3 Boston U. students killed in New Zealand crash
- 3 Boston U. students killed in New Zealand crash
- 3 Boston U. students killed in New Zealand crash
- 3 Boston U. students killed in New Zealand crash
- 3 Boston U. students killed in New Zealand crash
- 3 Boston U. students killed in New Zealand crash
- 3 Boston U. students killed in New Zealand crash
- 3 Boston U. students killed in New Zealand crash
- 3 Boston U. students killed in New Zealand crash
- 3 Boston U. students killed in New Zealand crash
- 3 Boston U. students killed in New Zealand crash
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Betty White says she favors Obama
- Van Bommel to leave Milan and return to PSV
- Van Bommel to leave Milan and return to PSV
- Van Bommel to leave Milan and return to PSV
- Van Bommel to leave Milan and return to PSV
- Van Bommel to leave Milan and return to PSV
- Van Bommel to leave Milan and return to PSV
- Van Bommel to leave Milan and return to PSV
- Historic Battleship Becoming Naval Museum in Calif
- Historic Battleship Becoming Naval Museum in Calif
- Historic Battleship Becoming Naval Museum in Calif
- Historic Battleship Becoming Naval Museum in Calif
- Historic Battleship Becoming Naval Museum in Calif
- Historic Battleship Becoming Naval Museum in Calif
- Historic Battleship Becoming Naval Museum in Calif
- Historic Battleship Becoming Naval Museum in Calif
- Historic Battleship Becoming Naval Museum in Calif
- Historic Battleship Becoming Naval Museum in Calif
- Historic Battleship Becoming Naval Museum in Calif
- Historic Battleship Becoming Naval Museum in Calif
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Spain braces for more protests over economic woes
- Will sheriff's popularity continue amid lawsuit?
- Will sheriff's popularity continue amid lawsuit?
- Will sheriff's popularity continue amid lawsuit?
- Will sheriff's popularity continue amid lawsuit?
- Will sheriff's popularity continue amid lawsuit?
- Will sheriff's popularity continue amid lawsuit?
- Will sheriff's popularity continue amid lawsuit?
- Will sheriff's popularity continue amid lawsuit?
- Will sheriff's popularity continue amid lawsuit?
- Will sheriff's popularity continue amid lawsuit?
- Will sheriff's popularity continue amid lawsuit?
- Will sheriff's popularity continue amid lawsuit?
- EU observers suggest more transparency for Algeria
- Romania wins Europeans ahead of Russia
- Tiralongo wins stage; Hesjedal takes Giro lead
- Historic Battleship Becoming Naval Museum in Calif
- US commander holds talks with Pakistani army chief
- Greek opinion poll shows 78% prefer Greece to stay in Euro area
- 9 men arrested in UK for suspected child sex abuse
- Young cancer patients' 'Stronger' video a big hit
- Man shot in NYC linked to diet supplement company
- Hamilton races past Maldonado for Spanish GP pole
- Rescued girl tells sister: 'Now we can go home'
- World Women's Boxing Championships Results
- Kenya seeks German man for info on terror group
- Modest gains mark Haitian leader's 1st year
- Source: 4 French firefighters get gang rape charge
- Ochigava, Jonas win 1st rounds at women's worlds
- Spanish GP Results
- A list of allegations in lawsuit against Arpaio
- Maldonado driving Williams back into F1 spotlight
- Togo opposition leader threatens poll boycott
- In Iraq, car perk overrides promises to public
- Spain's Del Moral puts on putting show in Madeira
- Sharks beat Force 53-11 in Super 15 rugby
- Men in Afghan police uniforms kill 2 NATO troops
- With burial, Nicaragua party tries to create hero
- Romney urges grads to honor family commitments
- Far-right party in Hungary protests austerity
- LeBron James wins 3rd NBA MVP award
- Sharma shines for Mumbai in IPL, Chennai also wins
- NBA Most Valuable Players
- NBA Multiple Most Valuable Player Awards
- Hamilton dropped to last, Maldonado on Spain pole
- June Cleaver to Gloria Pritchett: 5 great TV moms
- New York meets Cuba in art-fair chef exchange
- Thousands march in Spain over austerity
- Chesapeake Energy receives $3 billion loan
- A black mark for survivor of financial crisis
- US author's book confused with '50 Shades'
- Federer beats Tipsarevic to make Madrid Open final
- 3 Boston U. students killed in New Zealand crash
- Daughter of Cuban president leads gay rights march
- Tens of thousands march in Spain over austerity
- Daughter of Cuban president leads gay rights march
- China tensions spur deeper US-Philippine alliance
- London Sevens Rugby Results
- Yemen: US drone strike kills 6 al-Qaida militants
- Far-right party in Hungary protests austerity
- Fenerbahce fans clash with Turkish police
- Israelis rally over living costs, social issues
- Red Bulls defender Wilman Conde arrested
- Strong winds delay Japanese kayaker's journey
- Stormers hold off Cheetahs 16-14 in Super 15
- Fenerbahce fans clash with Turkish police
- NYC spring art auctions abound in records
- NZ 1 win from clinching 10th world 7s series title
- At least 100,000 march in Spain over austerity
- Man accused of taking trade secrets pleads guilty
- Yemen: US drone strikes kill 11 al-Qaida militants
- New leaders for St. Maarten after alliance switch
- Spanish Football Results
- Colleges go to the dogs for stress busters
- Dortmund beats Bayern 5-2 in German Cup Final
- Dortmund beats Bayern 5-2 in German Cup Final
- Man pleads guilty to stealing company's formulas
- German Cup Champions
- Modest gains mark Haitian leader's first year
- White buffalo bull being donated to Texas ranch
- Crossword plot? Probe ridiculed in Venezuela
- Israel envoy meets with Palestinian president
- Angels top Rangers in Wilson's second start in row
- Gay marriage, abortion back in campaign spotlight
- Zhou wins 10m platform at US diving meet
- Barcelona draws in Guardiola's final league game
- Eagles, Krauss honored at Boston music school
- Beckham scores on free kick, Galaxy tie Impact 1-1
- Formula One Spanish Grand Prix
- Brazil, Peru to play for London spot in volleyball
- Scottish Football Results
- Crossword plot? Probe ridiculed in Venezuela
- Spaniards rage against austerity, grim economy
- Spanish Football Summaries
- English Football Results
- Spanish Football Leaders
- Na takes a 1-shot lead at Players Championship
- Super 15 scoring summaries
- Phelps settles for another runner-up at Charlotte
- Portuguese Football Results
- Australian Rules results
- Boston U.: New Zealand crash unprecedented tragedy
- Porto ends championship year with rout of Rio Ave
- South Africa dominates Super 15 playoff race
- Romney tries to reassure evangelical voters
- MLS Capsules
- Sunday, May 20
- Merkel risks setback in German state vote
- Bombers put end to Eagles' unbeaten AFL streak
- Wallenda starts practice for Falls tightrope walk
- Death toll in China storms rises to 40; 18 missing
- Britain's J.Brownlee wins San Diego triathlon
- Phelps runner-up again at Charlotte
- 4 killed, 1 injured in US plane crash
- 3 from Boston U. still in hospital after NZ crash
- Singaporeans help Taiwan's farmers sell crops
- Orioles beat error-ridden Rays
- Indonesia teams scour ravine for plane's black box
- Indonesia airline boom raises new safety questions
- Beachy steers Braves past Cardinals
- China, SKorea, Japan try to ease NKorea tensions
- Afghan official: Peace council member killed
- Personal ties can change gay marriage attitudes
- Israeli president released from hospital
- Government to boost exports to major markets
- US sweeps Canada to earn Olympic berth
- NBA Daily Playoff Glance
- US star Kevin Spacey debuts South African short
- Lakers oust Nuggets, Celtics pip Sixers
- Punk band arrest at heart of Russia church feud
- Barclays Capital forecasts Q2 notebook shipment growth at 9%
- Car bomb kills policeman in western Iraq
- Afghan official: Peace council member killed
- Sharks edge Storm to end Melbourne unbeaten streak
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- United Daily News: Chen Guangcheng and U.S.-China relations
- China, SKorea, Japan try to ease NKorea tensions
- New magazine coordinates launch with Lady Gaga concerts
- Turkish reporters home after Syrian detention
- Reds beat Chiefs with early second-half spurt
- Bass player Donald 'Duck' Dunn dies in Tokyo
- Syria activists: At least 5 killed in village raid
- Artist builds 'iTitanic' to warn against pursuit of modernization
- Rangers administrators accept bid for club
- Taiwan premium product exhibit kicks off in Shanghai
- 4 die as river bursts banks in Georgia's capital
- 'Bolt on Water' ready to shine at London Games
- Greek president in final bid to broker coalition
- Sectarian clashes rock Lebanese city, 3 killed
- Macau representative office in Taiwan opens
- Government pledges to achieve balanced budget in 10 years
- Thousands 'stroll' in civic action in Russia
- Gunman kills Afghan peace council member in Kabul
- 16 local artists to be featured at Israel exhibition
- Zimbabwe braces for power cuts of 9 hours a day
- Raul signs with Qatar's Al Sadd
- Report: Schaeuble shows interest in eurogroup job
- Attacks against security forces across Iraq kill 4
- Taiwan to be rated in new international index on defense integrity
- Spanish police arrest 18 anti-austerity protesters
- Syria activists: At least 5 killed in village raid
- Ministry confirms UK soldiers shot in Afghanistan
- Domestic fuel prices cut by NT$0.5 per liter
- Thousands take civic action in Russia
- Greece's Venizelos: limited optimism for coalition
- Nigeria fines 4 mobile phone carriers $7.3M
- Ethiopia's Chimsa wins Prague marathon
- Afghanistan announces security transition
- Wife visits jailed Bahraini hunger striker
- 5 die as river bursts banks in Georgia's capital
- Greece's Samaras: Radical left refuses coalition
- Talk of the Day -- One man's trash is another man's treasure
- Prague International Marathon Results
- Serb nationalist gives up election boycott
- Irish pose next democratic test for EU austerity
- 700+ National Guard troops to train in central NY
- Schumacher's last F1 season shaping up to be worst
- Taiwan should cooperate with China on South China Sea: experts
- Taiwanese military medal allegedly stolen by retired Chinese soldier
- Bairstow in line for England test debut at Lord's
- Serena Williams routs Azarenka to win Madrid Open
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Official: Top Joseph Kony commander captured
- Schumacher's last F1 season shaping up to be worst
- Marchers in Rome protest Italy's allowing abortion
- JPMorgan CEO: 'Dead wrong' about trading concerns
- Maldonado holds off Alonso for Spanish GP win
- Bo Xilai's 'interview' with Japanese media 'bizarre': scholars
- Leekens resigns as Belgium coach
- More than 100 hurt in Bangladesh clashes
- US affirms Iraqi police training program
- Kentucky governor to visit Taiwan to mark 30-year partnership
- Economic pressure major source of depression among mothers: survey
- Ricardo Santos wins Madeira Islands Open
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 4 people killed in bus crash in Russia
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Syria activists: At least 5 killed in village raid
- Syria activists: At least 5 killed in village raid
- Syria activists: At least 5 killed in village raid
- Syria activists: At least 5 killed in village raid
- Syria activists: At least 5 killed in village raid
- Syria activists: At least 5 killed in village raid
- Maldonado holds off Alonso for Spanish GP win
- Maldonado holds off Alonso for Spanish GP win
- Maldonado holds off Alonso for Spanish GP win
- Maldonado holds off Alonso for Spanish GP win
- Maldonado holds off Alonso for Spanish GP win
- Maldonado holds off Alonso for Spanish GP win
- Maldonado holds off Alonso for Spanish GP win
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Official: Dozens of bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: Dozens of bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: Dozens of bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: Dozens of bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: Dozens of bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: Dozens of bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: Dozens of bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: Dozens of bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: Dozens of bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: Dozens of bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: Dozens of bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: Dozens of bodies left on Mexico highway
- 4 people killed in bus crash in Russia
- 4 people killed in bus crash in Russia
- 4 people killed in bus crash in Russia
- 4 people killed in bus crash in Russia
- 4 people killed in bus crash in Russia
- 4 people killed in bus crash in Russia
- 4 people killed in bus crash in Russia
- 4 people killed in bus crash in Russia
- 4 people killed in bus crash in Russia
- 4 people killed in bus crash in Russia
- 4 people killed in bus crash in Russia
- 4 people killed in bus crash in Russia
- Celtic's Hooper scores SPL record-equaling 5 goals
- Celtic's Hooper scores SPL record-equaling 5 goals
- Celtic's Hooper scores SPL record-equaling 5 goals
- Celtic's Hooper scores SPL record-equaling 5 goals
- Celtic's Hooper scores SPL record-equaling 5 goals
- Celtic's Hooper scores SPL record-equaling 5 goals
- Celtic's Hooper scores SPL record-equaling 5 goals
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- Boston U community mourns loss of 3 classmates
- AP Exclusive: Drawing focuses on Iran's nuke work
- AP Exclusive: Drawing focuses on Iran's nuke work
- AP Exclusive: Drawing focuses on Iran's nuke work
- AP Exclusive: Drawing focuses on Iran's nuke work
- AP Exclusive: Drawing focuses on Iran's nuke work
- AP Exclusive: Drawing focuses on Iran's nuke work
- AP Exclusive: Drawing focuses on Iran's nuke work
- AP Exclusive: Drawing focuses on Iran's nuke work
- AP Exclusive: Drawing focuses on Iran's nuke work
- AP Exclusive: Drawing focuses on Iran's nuke work
- AP Exclusive: Drawing focuses on Iran's nuke work
- AP Exclusive: Drawing focuses on Iran's nuke work
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- Alabama farmers cut back crops, citing crackdown
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- 3 more gold for Romania, 1 title for Russia
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Queen's cousin gifted cash from Russian oligarch
- Senate hearing set on Secret Service scandal probe
- Senate hearing set on Secret Service scandal probe
- Senate hearing set on Secret Service scandal probe
- Senate hearing set on Secret Service scandal probe
- Senate hearing set on Secret Service scandal probe
- Senate hearing set on Secret Service scandal probe
- Senate hearing set on Secret Service scandal probe
- Senate hearing set on Secret Service scandal probe
- Senate hearing set on Secret Service scandal probe
- Senate hearing set on Secret Service scandal probe
- Senate hearing set on Secret Service scandal probe
- Senate hearing set on Secret Service scandal probe
- Official: 49 bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: 49 bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: 49 bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: 49 bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: 49 bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: 49 bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: 49 bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: 49 bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: 49 bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: 49 bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: 49 bodies left on Mexico highway
- Official: 49 bodies left on Mexico highway
- Indonesia teams scour ravine for plane's black box
- Indonesia teams scour ravine for plane's black box
- Indonesia teams scour ravine for plane's black box
- Indonesia teams scour ravine for plane's black box
- Indonesia teams scour ravine for plane's black box
- Indonesia teams scour ravine for plane's black box
- Indonesia teams scour ravine for plane's black box
- Indonesia teams scour ravine for plane's black box
- Indonesia teams scour ravine for plane's black box
- Indonesia teams scour ravine for plane's black box
- Indonesia teams scour ravine for plane's black box
- Indonesia teams scour ravine for plane's black box
- Indonesia teams scour ravine for plane's black box
- Indonesia teams scour ravine for plane's black box
- Indonesia teams scour ravine for plane's black box
- Indonesia teams scour ravine for plane's black box
- Williams garage catches fire at Spanish GP
- Williams garage catches fire at Spanish GP
- Williams garage catches fire at Spanish GP
- Williams garage catches fire at Spanish GP
- Williams garage catches fire at Spanish GP
- Williams garage catches fire at Spanish GP
- Williams garage catches fire at Spanish GP
- Man makes amends for stealing plants _ in 1958
- Man makes amends for stealing plants _ in 1958
- Man makes amends for stealing plants _ in 1958
- Man makes amends for stealing plants _ in 1958
- Man makes amends for stealing plants _ in 1958
- Man makes amends for stealing plants _ in 1958
- Man makes amends for stealing plants _ in 1958
- Man makes amends for stealing plants _ in 1958
- Man makes amends for stealing plants _ in 1958
- Man makes amends for stealing plants _ in 1958
- Man makes amends for stealing plants _ in 1958
- Man makes amends for stealing plants _ in 1958
- Giro d'Italia Results
- Giro d'Italia Results
- Giro d'Italia Results
- Giro d'Italia Results
- Giro d'Italia Results
- Giro d'Italia Results
- Giro d'Italia Results
- Esparza moves ahead at world women's boxing
- Esparza moves ahead at world women's boxing
- Esparza moves ahead at world women's boxing
- Esparza moves ahead at world women's boxing
- Esparza moves ahead at world women's boxing
- Esparza moves ahead at world women's boxing
- Esparza moves ahead at world women's boxing
- Esparza moves ahead at world women's boxing
- Plan to cut tube wear falls short at Cal nuke site
- Plan to cut tube wear falls short at Cal nuke site
- Plan to cut tube wear falls short at Cal nuke site
- Plan to cut tube wear falls short at Cal nuke site
- Plan to cut tube wear falls short at Cal nuke site
- Plan to cut tube wear falls short at Cal nuke site
- Plan to cut tube wear falls short at Cal nuke site
- Plan to cut tube wear falls short at Cal nuke site
- Plan to cut tube wear falls short at Cal nuke site
- Plan to cut tube wear falls short at Cal nuke site
- Plan to cut tube wear falls short at Cal nuke site
- Plan to cut tube wear falls short at Cal nuke site
- 4 killed in bombings in Iraq
- Pozzovivo wins 8th stage; Hesjedal in Giro lead
- Palestinians say Israeli letter falls short
- AP Exclusive: Drawing focuses on Iran's nuke work
- 2012 US college grads enter improving job market
- 'Avengers' add $103.2M in sprint to $1 billion
- Official: 49 bodies left on Mexico highway
- Jordan releases detained publisher
- Scott Thompson steps down as Yahoo CEO
- Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak to buy Facebook stock at any price
- Taiwan reconsiders road safety after week of bus accidents
- Chiang Wei-ning: Taiwan’s overseas talent pool is drying up
- Government to boost exports to major markets
- Taiwan premium product exhibit kicks off in Shanghai
- Macau representative office in Taiwan opens
- 49 headless bodies found on Mexican highway
- Will Taiwan shut down its nuclear power plants?
- Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin renounces U.S. citizenship
- Yemen troops kill at least 30 al-Qaida militants in fighting
- Egyptian official: Israel agrees to end Palestinian strike
- Greek coalition talks collapse, new elections seen likely
- Plane carrying 21 passengers crashes in Nepal; 8 survive
- City wins English title for first time in 44 years
- Both parties using popular bills to hurt rival
- Greek efforts for coalition flounder
- Rome's red clay feels like 'paradise' to Djokovic
- Palestinian prisoners portraits underscore absence
- United surrenders title despite win at Sunderland
- Man City wins title with late goals in final game
- McLaren gaffe may have cost Hamilton Spanish win
- Del Piero scores as Juve celebrate title
- Postal worker says mystery package made him ill
- Report: Yahoo CEO to step down amid resume miscue
- German opposition wins major state vote
- Facebook CEO turns 28: Does age matter?
- Women's World Boxing Championships Results
- New French leader's team denies sent envoy to Iran
- 'Avengers' adds $103.2M in sprint to $1 billion
- Guinea-Bissau politician to head transitional govt
- English Football Summaries
- Madrid Open Results
- Botswana police crack down in disputed reserve
- US students felt helpless after crash kills 3
- 16 injured, 1 serious after Spanish GP fire
- Total says gas leak stopped at Nigeria field
- John Edwards' mistress led a tabloid-grade life
- Students felt helpless after NZ crash killed 3
- Federer rallies to beat Berdych in Madrid final
- Greek efforts for coalition founder
- Botswana police crack down in disputed reserve
- Total says gas leak stopped at Nigeria field
- Italian Football Results
- Syrians raid village, violence bleeds into Lebanon
- US postal worker says mystery package made him ill
- Houston lawyer on quest to find missing moon rocks
- Gunman kills member of Afghan peace council
- Seeking a comeback, NBC bets heavily on comedy
- Seeking a comeback, NBC bets heavily on comedy
- 30 al-Qaida militants killed in fighting in Yemen
- Formula One Spanish GP Results
- Chandila records season's 1st IPL hat-trick
- Greek Football Results
- Mandy Patinkin talks peace in Israel
- Panathinaikos beats PAOK 2-0 in playoffs
- Spurs must wait to discover Champions League fate
- Notable violence in Mexico over past year
- Officials: Arson at Cuba charter flight company
- Infineon CEO to step down over health troubles
- Columbia U janitor graduates with honors
- Prandelli names 5 uncapped players in squad
- Israel agrees to deal to end Palestinian strike
- Colwill takes 3m springboard in Fort Lauderdale
- Egypt security raid Iranian TV station's offices
- NZ wins 10th 7s world series, Fiji wins London
- Yahoo names Levinsohn interim CEO
- Madrid caps season with win for record 100 points
- Capitals' Ovechkin, Semin to join Russia at worlds
- Legendary bass player 'Duck' Dunn dies in Tokyo
- Hansen names first All Blacks squad
- Goalkeeper Foster rejects Hodgson's England plea
- Italy qualifies for men's volleyball at Olympics
- Avon says it's considering Coty buyout offer
- Schurter, Bresset win at mountain bike World Cup
- American rider Olds wins women's World Cup event
- Clippers advance with 82-72 win over Grizzlies
- Report: 3 JPMorgan executives to resign
- French Football Results
- Neymar's Santos wins 3rd straight Sao Paulo title
- Greek radical left party refuses to attend talks
- Montpellier edges Lille 1-0 to keep 3-point lead
- Deal looks near to end Palestianian hunger strike
- Atlanta mayor heads to Paris for summit
- British speedway rider dies in Poland after crash
- Italian Leading Scorers
- Greek coalition in serious doubt
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- AP source: Top JPMorgan official expected to leave
- Olympiakos beats CSKA Moscow in Euroleague final
- Guidolin could quit as Udinese coach
- 400,000 fans celebrate at Juventus parade
- AP Exclusive: Drawing focuses on Iran's nuke work
- 49 headless bodies dumped on north Mexico highway
- Montpellier edges Lille 1-0 to keep 3-point lead
- Column: City kicks off revolution with a bang
- Kuchar wins The Players Championship
- 31 injured, 7 hospitalized after Spanish GP fire
- 7 police officers killed in northeast Nigeria
- Paul Casey withdraws from Volvo Match Play
- Yahoo names Levinsohn interim CEO
- Sagan wins first stage of Tour of California
- 'Zero tolerance' border policy praised, doubted
- Brazil secures Olympic spot in women's volleyball
- Avon says it's considering Coty buyout offer
- Kuchar wins PLayers Champs at Sawgrass
- Panama fisherman sues cruise line for not helping
- German opposition wins major state election
- Official: Top Joseph Kony commander captured
- Monday, May 21
- Boston U student recovering after NZ crash kills 3
- Ten-man Boca settles for 0-0 draw and loses first
- Yahoo names Levinsohn interim CEO
- Pettitte's return to Yankees spoiled by Mariners
- Ten-man Boca settles for 0-0 draw and loses first
- Na heckled at Players, slides down leaderboard
- Panama fisherman sues cruise line for not helping
- 11 dead as overloaded bus crashes in Philippines
- Boston U student recovering after NZ crash kills 3
- Asian shares rise on optimism about China
- Taiwan shares open almost flat
- Fowler finishes strong, fails to pressure Kuchar
- Greek coalition in serious doubt
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Votto's slam, 3 HRs rally Reds past Nationals 9-6
- National League Leaders
- National Hockey League Daily Playoff Glance
- Asian shares fall after optimism fizzles on China
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Crook appointed as Sydney FC coach for next season
- Climbers try to reach jet's black box in Indonesia
- Santos Laguna to face Monterrey in final
- American League Leaders
- Bass player Donald 'Duck' Dunn dies in Tokyo at 70
- Olympian Kahlefeldt in isolation in San Diego
- Plane carrying 21 crashes in northern Nepal
- Sea Shepherd says its founder arrested in Germany
- Lee makes 1st SKorean trip to Myanmar since attack
- Plane with 21 crashes in Nepal; survivors reported
- Shelved Kuokuang petrochemical project may be revived in Malaysia
- South Korean move to acquire Taiwanese gaming firm watched
- Canon seeks full automation in camera production
- Plane with 21 crashes in Nepal; 8 survive
- Taiwan shares close down 0.32%
- US, Pakistan negotiate reopening NATO supply line
- AP Exclusive: Moderate Taliban speaks of divisions
- Libyans want answers over deadly NATO airstrikes
- AP Exclusive: Secret case against Pakistan officer
- US, Pakistan negotiate reopening NATO supply line
- Plane crash kills 15 in Nepal mountains; 6 survive
- FPG says investment in U.S. not equal to exit from Taiwan
- China to enforce fishing ban in disputed waters
- Bomb kills 9 at market in northern Afghanistan
- India April inflation worse than expected 7.2 pct
- Swedish 'serial shooter' trial opens
- Gulf Arab envoys study proposals for greater ties
- Britain bedeviled by binge drinking
- Taiwan denies irregularities in U.S. lawmaker's visit
- Oil falls below $95 amid China growth concerns
- Vatican braced for exhumation in old kidnap case
- Taiwan should speed up trade talks amid new FTA threat: minister
- How will gay marriage play on the ground?
- Police ready to face May 20 pro-independence rallies
- Dalai Lama alleges poison plot; China cries foul
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- EU ministers mull Euro 2012 boycott of Ukraine
- City wins English title for 1st time in 44 years
- Vatican braced for exhumation in old kidnap case
- Former triple jump champ Olsson retires
- China, Philippines to ban fishing in disputed sea
- Ma alert to implications of China-Japan-Korea trade talks: spokesman
- Greece: Coalition talks drag on as stocks tank
- World stocks fall after optimism fizzles on China
- New iPads create red-hot sales for retailers
- Spain sells nearly ?3BN in debt auction
- Pettitte's return to Yankees spoiled by Mariners
- Rampaging buffalo injures 10 in Vietnam
- Ex-RAF member denies role in 1977 killing
- India April inflation worse than expected 7.2pct
- Spain sells nearly $3.8 billion in debt auction
- IAEA, Iran begin new nuke talks
- American plays ROC national anthem at Taiwan event in New York
- UK defense minister: Military won't face new cuts
- Activists: Syrian troops attack rebel-held town
- Cyprus bank in talks for government help
- Abu Dhabi fund ups share in Dubai builder Arabtec
- Ma listening to public, says spokesman in rebutting Tsai's charges
- Taiwan share prices fall 0.32%, volume hits 3-year low
- Two opposition parties to propose recall of president
- Heavy snow surprises Bosnians after a hot weekend
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- 1/8Italian yields hold steady 3/8
- Rosicky leads Czech squad at Euro 2012
- EU adopts new sanctions against Syria's regime
- CPC Corp. complex's planned move has downstream suppliers on edge
- Gulf Arab envoys study proposals for greater ties
- IAEA, Iran begin new nuke talks
- Lawmakers ask for Taiwanese in Philippines to be protected
- Planned capital gains tax not sole reason for slumping bourse
- Sea Shepherd group founder arrested in Germany
- Swedish 'serial shooter' trial opens
- World stocks drop as worries over Greece intensify
- Italian Open Results
- Attacks in western Iraq kill 1, wound 7 people
- John Edwards' lawyers set to present defense
- Gamania rejects merger with South Korean online gaming firm
- Howley picks 4 uncapped players for Australia tour
- Michael Jackson costumes to be exhibited, sold
- Yemeni raids kill 16 al-Qaida militants in south
- Actor Kirk Douglas works on e-book on 'Spartacus'
- Feasibility study set for Kuokuang Malaysia project
- Dan Stevens joins Broadway's 'The Heiress'
- French trial opens in diabetes-diet drug scandal
- Italy to keep Prandelli regardless of Euro results
- Quake downs walls, cuts power in northern Chile
- US investigator refuses meeting with prostitute
- Australian rugby league results
- Merkel: Election loss won't alter Europe policy
- Ethnic Uighurs say China is repressing their group
- New Obama ad attacks Romney's jobs record
- Croatia coach Bilic to join Lokomotiv Moscow
- Safety concerns prompt review of diplomats' housing allowances
- Syrian uprising sparks new Lebanon clashes
- Review: Occupy movement gets a shining soundtrack
- Taiwan to fast-track trade talks amid new FTA threat (update)
- Minister reconfirms Taiwan's goal to become 'nuclear-free homeland'
- Madrid sets benchmark for all Spanish champions
- Smith confirmed as Queensland captain post Lockyer
- Bobby Brown says his new album represents healing
- EU slams Israel over settlements, evictions
- Adam Lambert talks new album, 'Idol' knockoffs
- Decision delayed on London Olympic Stadium future
- Scholars propose integrating capital gains and income taxes
- Former ManU, Madrid striker Van Nistelrooy retires
- Brother of Investigation Bureau chief wanted: DPP legislator
- Rogge: 2004 retesting won't yield flood of cases
- Ex-civil service chief: Cameron too close to media
- EU adopts new sanctions against Syria's regime
- New dad Chris Hemsworth at 'The Huntsman' premiere
- Big trading loss raises pressure on JPMorgan CEO
- Lenin's name reappears at Walesa's Polish shipyard
- US stock futures fall after last week's losses
- Yemen battles kill 16 al-Qaida militants; 6 troops
- Poet sheds tears in opposition to central science park project
- Yahoo's Thompson reportedly has thyroid cancer
- Commercial Times: Face up to 'inconvenient truth'
- HP eyes lightweight notebook sales in Taiwan
- Mexico drug war's latest toll: 49 headless bodies
- Rogge: 2004 retesting won't yield flood of cases
- Hundreds mourn slain Afghan peace negotiator
- Cyprus president says he won't run for 2nd term
- JPMorgan exec becomes first casualty of bad trade
- 2 die in Czech helicopter crash
- Hon Hai's Q1 gross profit margin falls below 7%
- Revolving door: Yahoo ushers out another CEO
- Krispy Kreme signs deal to open stores in India
- Opel head lays out plans for turnaround
- Taiwan scholar anticipates calm in China-Philippine conflicts
- US stocks drop sharply as Europe woes deepen
- Pakistani FM indicates NATO supplies should resume
- NTU, Chinatrust jointly launch think tank for children
- Treasurys rise as Greece edges toward euro exit
- Gamania rejects merger with South Korean online gaming firm (update)
- Sophia,Jacob most popular baby names of 2011 in US
- Sochi tests ice at 2014 Olympic arena
- Mass photo project thinks global, but local
- Residential Capital seeks bankruptcy protection
- US stocks drop sharply on worries over Europe
- Vatican mystery intensifies, bones found in grave
- US library honors Brazil's ex-leader as scholar
- Sri Lanka to launch Twenty20 league
- Fox moves 'Glee' to Thursday; 'Idol' loses viewers
- Taiwan in race against South Korea on China trade talks: official
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- US court nixes appeals over shipwreck treasure
- US court nixes appeals over shipwreck treasure
- US court nixes appeals over shipwreck treasure
- US court nixes appeals over shipwreck treasure
- US court nixes appeals over shipwreck treasure
- US court nixes appeals over shipwreck treasure
- US court nixes appeals over shipwreck treasure
- US court nixes appeals over shipwreck treasure
- US court nixes appeals over shipwreck treasure
- US court nixes appeals over shipwreck treasure
- US court nixes appeals over shipwreck treasure
- US court nixes appeals over shipwreck treasure
- Safya Ochigava moves closer to Olympic spot
- Safya Ochigava moves closer to Olympic spot
- Safya Ochigava moves closer to Olympic spot
- Safya Ochigava moves closer to Olympic spot
- Safya Ochigava moves closer to Olympic spot
- Safya Ochigava moves closer to Olympic spot
- Safya Ochigava moves closer to Olympic spot
- Safya Ochigava moves closer to Olympic spot
- Safya Ochigava moves closer to Olympic spot
- Safya Ochigava moves closer to Olympic spot
- Safya Ochigava moves closer to Olympic spot
- Safya Ochigava moves closer to Olympic spot
- Safya Ochigava moves closer to Olympic spot
- Safya Ochigava moves closer to Olympic spot
- Safya Ochigava moves closer to Olympic spot
- UK defense minister: Military won't face new cuts
- UK defense minister: Military won't face new cuts
- UK defense minister: Military won't face new cuts
- UK defense minister: Military won't face new cuts
- UK defense minister: Military won't face new cuts
- UK defense minister: Military won't face new cuts
- UK defense minister: Military won't face new cuts
- UK defense minister: Military won't face new cuts
- UK defense minister: Military won't face new cuts
- UK defense minister: Military won't face new cuts
- UK defense minister: Military won't face new cuts
- UK defense minister: Military won't face new cuts
- Women's World Boxing Championships Results
- Women's World Boxing Championships Results
- Women's World Boxing Championships Results
- Women's World Boxing Championships Results
- Women's World Boxing Championships Results
- Women's World Boxing Championships Results
- Women's World Boxing Championships Results
- Taiwan makes breakthrough on substitute for valuable herbal medicine
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Jay-Z to announce 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Sri lanka's delayed premier league in Aug.
- Sri lanka's delayed premier league in Aug.
- Sri lanka's delayed premier league in Aug.
- Sri lanka's delayed premier league in Aug.
- Sri lanka's delayed premier league in Aug.
- Sri lanka's delayed premier league in Aug.
- Sri lanka's delayed premier league in Aug.
- Sri lanka's delayed premier league in Aug.
- Sri lanka's delayed premier league in Aug.
- Sri lanka's delayed premier league in Aug.
- Sri lanka's delayed premier league in Aug.
- Sri lanka's delayed premier league in Aug.
- Sri lanka's delayed premier league in Aug.
- Sri lanka's delayed premier league in Aug.
- Sri lanka's delayed premier league in Aug.
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Aston Villa fires manager Alex McLeish
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Derby runner-up Bodemeister heading to Preakness
- Talk of the Day -- More ships fitted with Hsiungfeng III missile
- Minister proposes using government assets to repay national debt
- US stocks drop sharply on worries over Europe
- US stocks drop sharply on worries over Europe
- US stocks drop sharply on worries over Europe
- US stocks drop sharply on worries over Europe
- US stocks drop sharply on worries over Europe
- US stocks drop sharply on worries over Europe
- US stocks drop sharply on worries over Europe
- US stocks drop sharply on worries over Europe
- US stocks drop sharply on worries over Europe
- US stocks drop sharply on worries over Europe
- US stocks drop sharply on worries over Europe
- US stocks drop sharply on worries over Europe
- Palestinians: Prisoners agree to end hunger strike
- Palestinians: Prisoners agree to end hunger strike
- Palestinians: Prisoners agree to end hunger strike
- Palestinians: Prisoners agree to end hunger strike
- Palestinians: Prisoners agree to end hunger strike
- Palestinians: Prisoners agree to end hunger strike
- Buddhist master urges special treatment for jailed former president
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Greek parties try to form government, stocks tank
- Hon Hai's Q1 gross profit margin falls below 7% (update)
- Hirscher picks up minor injuries in car crash
- Hirscher picks up minor injuries in car crash
- Hirscher picks up minor injuries in car crash
- Hirscher picks up minor injuries in car crash
- Hirscher picks up minor injuries in car crash
- Hirscher picks up minor injuries in car crash
- Hirscher picks up minor injuries in car crash
- Hirscher picks up minor injuries in car crash
- Hirscher picks up minor injuries in car crash
- Hirscher picks up minor injuries in car crash
- Hirscher picks up minor injuries in car crash
- Hirscher picks up minor injuries in car crash
- Hirscher picks up minor injuries in car crash
- Hirscher picks up minor injuries in car crash
- Ski champ Marcel Hirscher bruised in car crash
- Ski champ Marcel Hirscher bruised in car crash
- Ski champ Marcel Hirscher bruised in car crash
- Ski champ Marcel Hirscher bruised in car crash
- Ski champ Marcel Hirscher bruised in car crash
- Ski champ Marcel Hirscher bruised in car crash
- Ski champ Marcel Hirscher bruised in car crash
- Ski champ Marcel Hirscher bruised in car crash
- Ski champ Marcel Hirscher bruised in car crash
- Ski champ Marcel Hirscher bruised in car crash
- Ski champ Marcel Hirscher bruised in car crash
- Ski champ Marcel Hirscher bruised in car crash
- Ski champ Marcel Hirscher bruised in car crash
- Ski champ Marcel Hirscher bruised in car crash
- Nigeria troops ready for Mali, Guinea-Bissau
- Nigeria troops ready for Mali, Guinea-Bissau
- Nigeria troops ready for Mali, Guinea-Bissau
- Nigeria troops ready for Mali, Guinea-Bissau
- Nigeria troops ready for Mali, Guinea-Bissau
- Nigeria troops ready for Mali, Guinea-Bissau
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- White House says bank loss shows need for rules
- Ventoso wins sprint after other contenders fall
- Ventoso wins sprint after other contenders fall
- Ventoso wins sprint after other contenders fall
- Ventoso wins sprint after other contenders fall
- Ventoso wins sprint after other contenders fall
- Ventoso wins sprint after other contenders fall
- Ventoso wins sprint after other contenders fall
- Ventoso wins sprint after other contenders fall
- Ventoso wins sprint after other contenders fall
- Ventoso wins sprint after other contenders fall
- Ventoso wins sprint after other contenders fall
- Ventoso wins sprint after other contenders fall
- Ventoso wins sprint after other contenders fall
- Ventoso wins sprint after other contenders fall
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Will Smith backs Obama's gay marriage stance
- Opel head lays out plans for turnaround
- Opel head lays out plans for turnaround
- Opel head lays out plans for turnaround
- Opel head lays out plans for turnaround
- Opel head lays out plans for turnaround
- Opel head lays out plans for turnaround
- Opel head lays out plans for turnaround
- Opel head lays out plans for turnaround
- Opel head lays out plans for turnaround
- Opel head lays out plans for turnaround
- Opel head lays out plans for turnaround
- Opel head lays out plans for turnaround
- Opel head lays out plans for turnaround
- US church lawyer: Cardinal lied about abuse list
- Jay-Z announces 2-day Philadelphia festival
- Sen. McCain: US slow to seek trade pacts in Asia
- Cyprus President says he won't run for 2nd term
- Ventoso wins Giro sprint after other racers fall
- Palestinian prisoners agree to end hunger strike
- New Corp buys 19.9 pct stake in Bona Film Group
- Facebook said to plan adding IPO price range to $34-$38 a share
- Greens press recall campaign against President
- Shelved Kuokuang petrochemical project may be revived in Malaysia
- Police ready to face May 20 pro-independence rallies
- Taiwan should speed up trade talks amid new FTA threat: minister
- American plays ROC national anthem at Taiwan event in New York
- Taiwan legislator:Vietnam is 'ready to fight'
- Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails end hunger strike
- Tsai Ing-wen: ‘one country, two areas’ denies that Taiwan is a country
- China accuses Dalai Lama’s deceit after murder plot claim
- Nearly two dozen Syria soldiers killed by opposition groups
- Japan plans to launch 4 satellites including a South Korea one
- KMT blocks impeachment of Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou
- China Southern Airlines cuts flights to Philippines
- Progress in Taiwan relations with China to slow down: Richard Bush
- NATO air strikes kill at least 72 Libyan civilians
- Agency Against Corruption targets Taiwan Power Corporation nuclear scandal
- Myanmar to comply with UN resolutions targeting North Korea
- Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office in Taiwan officially opens
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou fined for Facebook post
- Pakistani FM suggests NATO supplies should resume
- White House: Obama skipping APEC in Russia
- Wu and McQuaid to vie for spot on IOC board
- John Edwards' lawyers begin presenting defense
- Rayudu, Pollard shine in Mumbai win in IPL
- Christopher Plummer's 'The Tempest' hits cinemas
- US men's basketball squad deadline now July 7
- Oil starts week at lowest level in 2012
- Sen. McCain: US slow to seek trade pacts in Asia
- New Coast Guard cadet was rescued at sea as a boy
- Stocks, euro drop as deadlock continues in Greece
- 12 killed, villages razed in northeast Nigeria
- City eyes domination as United reflects on failure
- Not guilty plea in US Anonymous hacking case
- New round of coalition talks in Greece
- Serb prosecutors say no vote rigging in election
- Hyundai car probed after air bag cuts owner's ear
- EU slams Israel over settlements, evictions
- US airlines March on-time rate down from February
- Palestinian prisoners agree to end hunger strike
- Boxing, cycling chiefs vie for spot on IOC board
- First test for UN climate talks after Durban deal
- Midfielder Van Bommel returning to PSV from Milan
- Next up for Dimon: Facing the shareholders
- Argentine VP targeted for illegal enrichment probe
- Turkish reporter describes Syrian detention
- Rebels attack village in east Congo, kill 20
- 'Modern Family' star Hyland has kidney transplant
- US ambassador to Ukraine meets Tymoshenko
- Syrian unrest spills into Lebanon for 3rd day
- Greece goes into new round of coalition talks
- 12 killed, villages razed in northeast Nigeria
- West African bloc may re-impose Mali sanctions
- Decision delayed on London Olympic Stadium future
- UK convicts restaurant owner of child prostitution
- Review: Bacigalupi back with another dark vision
- 'Columbus Affair' filled with twists and turns
- Yemen battles kill 16 al-Qaida militants; 7 troops
- Actress accused of stalking Alec Baldwin is upbeat
- Euro minsters plead with Greece to stay the course
- NYC auction to aid children of slain photographer
- Yemen battles kill 16 al-Qaida militants, 7 troops
- Jay-Z announces 2-day Philly music festival
- Britain identifies personnel shot in Afghanistan
- Ivanovic beats Kuznetsova at Italian Open
- 'Housewives' says farewell with grace and humor
- Giro d'Italia Results
- Law firm: Brooks faces decision on hacking charges
- Greek party leaders' meeting on coalition over
- 'Flat Spin' has riveting plot and fine prose
- Protest: Man in US webcam case shouldn't get jail
- Dad in kids' Bahamas abduction pleads guilty in US
- New Obama ad attacks Romney's jobs record
- 'Taliban Cricket Club' is a novel with a twist
- Church lawyer: Philly cardinal, aides lied to me
- ICC prosecutor seeks Congo militia chief's arrest
- First on agenda for new French leader? Woo Germany
- Gulf states delay decisions on closer ties
- Maine man who cared for famed old tree dies at 103
- Not guilty plea in US Anonymous hacking case
- Greek coalition talks to continue Tuesday
- Cash stash on crashed plane in Ecuador
- Anderson wins England Cricketer of the Year award
- Euro falls near 4-month low on Greek fears
- Mladic tries again to delay his war crimes trial
- Jessica Simpson designing clothes for moms-to-be
- QPR captain Barton charged with violent conduct
- Actress accused of stalking Alec Baldwin is upbeat
- Petr Cech named best Czech player of the season
- US airport: Security supervisor used dead man's ID
- Americans train Ugandans for Somalia mission
- Protest: Man in US webcam case shouldn't get jail
- Greek negotiations over govt to continue
- US big bank stocks sink
- ICC prosecutor seeks Congo militia chief's arrest
- Thousands of fans attend Man City victory parade
- Paul: 'We will no longer spend resources'
- Mladic tries again to delay his war crimes trial
- Portugal takes young Benfica striker to Euro 2012
- US diocese denies discrimination over IVF
- Albania improves air traffic control system
- Books offer a seat at Nelson Mandela's table
- Ivanovic wins; Schiavone loses at Italian Open
- Pakistani suggests NATO supplies should resume
- 49 headless bodies unidentified in Mexico massacre
- Woods will try for 5th Memorial Tournament win
- Elite police to support human rights in Brazil
- Egypt presidential candidate blasts Islamist MP
- Scholes to play 1 more season for United
- Protesters: No jail for ex-student in webcam case
- Rates mixed at weekly US Treasury auction
- Santa Fe festival will honor Navajo artist
- '30 Rock' getting odd exit from NBC
- Ukraine relies on young forwards at Euro 2012
- Albanian gays parade with bicycles
- Oil starts week by hitting lowest level in 2012
- Groupon reports smaller 1Q loss, higher revenue
- Coca-Cola tries again with mid-calorie sodas
- Metals fall as Greece's political talks plod along
- Teen arrested after homework left at crime scene
- Wireless startup LightSquared files for bankruptcy
- 1st tropical depression of Pacific season forms
- Chanel goes baroque in Versailles cruise show
- Thousands of fans attend Man City victory parade
- 'Avengers' rules with record $103M second weekend
- New dad Chris Hemsworth at 'The Huntsman' premiere
- Large amount of cash on crashed plane in Ecuador
- Minnesota grand jury indicts right-to-die group
- Islamists in northern Mali smash TVs
- Haiti's wannabe soldiers say they met with leader
- Greek negotiations over govt to continue
- Facebook IPO shares tough task for small investors
- First lady has plan to get kids involved in sports
- Ivanovic wins, Schiavone loses at Italian Open
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- Moody's downgrades credit of 26 Italian banks
- WTA Schedule
- PGA Tour Schedule
- 2 more years for UN rights chief
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- City apologizes for Tevez's 'RIP Fergie' banner
- Time served for Canadian in NY in Tamil Tiger case
- Britney Spears joining Fox's 'X Factor'
- Illegal enrichment probe looms for Argentine VP
- US grand jury indicts right-to-die group
- Jamaica PM: Lawmakers must rebuild public trust
- Cocaine in wheelchair's seat cushion at US border
- Groupon reports smaller 1Q loss, higher revenue
- WTA Rankings
- US airport: Security supervisor used dead man's ID
- Yahoo sends CEO packing without severance package
- Vegas police: British man stabbed in sex spa scam
- Obama: JPMorgan loss proves need for bank rules
- Mexico cartel war latest toll: 49 headless bodies
- Ooh, aah: Take in Yosemite views _ by computer
- Mexican pro-migrant priest flees death threats
- Column: Olympic first, a home from home in London
- Yahoo soap opera features new cast of leaders
- Haiti's wannabe soldiers say they met with leader
- Britney Spears joining Fox's 'The X Factor'
- Larry Kramer named publisher of USA Today
- Bolivia's main private airline AeroSur in doubt
- Research reactor an obscure piece of Kodak history
- Rays put OF Jennings on DL, recall utilityman Vogt
- Bret Michaels settles case over 2009 Tonys mishap
- Man City earns record $98M from TV for title win
- US honors black federal law officer killed in 1883
- Dale Hunter quits as coach of Washington Capitals
- Sagan wins 2nd stage of Tour of California
- Obama tries to undermine Romney's record on jobs
- Guatemala: US refuses to return snatched girl
- No sign of shareholder revolt against Dimon
- Today in History
- New generation challenges some blacks in Congress
- Henry endorses Hansen's 1st All Blacks squad
- LPGA Sybase Match Play Pairings
- Best Buy Chairman steps down after CEO probe
- Jury convicts PR cop of helping drug dealers
- US honors black federal law officer killed in 1883
- Guatemala: US refuses to return snatched girl
- Review: Expect few laughs from `What to Expect'
- Judge: No common-law marriage for Gary Coleman
- Taiwan shares open lower
- BU student in coma after deadly New Zealand crash
- Neymar released for Brazil's friendly vs. Denmark
- Tour of California Results
- Republican kill civil unions in US state
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Asia stocks fall as Greek worries rattle investors
- Coty says it is withdrawing offer to buy Avon
- Lundqvist, Kreider lift NYR over Devils in opener
- Report on China says Beijing's Taiwan policy still focused on trade
- Coty says it's withdrawing offer to buy Avon
- Honda shows robotics for easy and hands-free ride
- Lester and Nava carry Red Sox past Mariners 6-1
- GOP kills civil unions in Colorado special session
- Guatemala: US refuses to return adopted girl
- Shares of Hon Hai down on record low profit margin
- NBA Daily Playoff Glance
- Oil falls to 5-month low near $94 on Europe fears
- Lee to mourn Skoreans killed in 1983 Myanmar blast
- Three-man Soyuz crew departs for space station
- 76ers even series with 82-81 win over Celtics
- Taiwan reiterates stance on return of World Bank's Lin
- Indian board to investigate fixing allegations
- Facebook IPO: Who is selling stock?
- Facebook's Saverin dumps US for Singapore
- All-time top 10 IPOs for Internet companies
- Lady Gaga may have to cancel Indonesia concert
- Taiwan shares close up 0.25%
- Shift on marriage energizes immigration activists
- US adopts landmark strategy to fight Alzheimer's
- Taiwan has little time to tackle new FTA threat: scholars
- Panama fisherman sues cruise line for not helping
- 1 Nepal plane crash survivor in critical condition
- Taiwanese foundation to aid physically challenged in Haiti
- Indian board to investigate fixing allegations
- Three-man Soyuz crew departs for space station
- Iran hangs man for killing nuclear scientist
- Germany economy grows strong 0.5 percent in Q1
- China faces pressure to reverse economic slump
- Francois Hollande to become next French president
- Saverin dumps US citizenship ahead of Facebook IPO
- Affordable products key to growth of Taiwan's exports to Japan
- Harper hits 1st big league HR, leads Nats to win
- National League Leaders
- China faces pressure to reverse economic slump
- Poll: Half of Americans call Facebook a fad
- Taiwan to build prototype missile frigate
- Allianz profit rises 58 percent on fewer disasters
- Lady Gaga may have to cancel Indonesia concert
- North Lebanon calm after Syria spillover clashes
- Local bourse recoups early losses on bargain hunting
- Bosnian victim eager to see Ratko Mladic in court
- Secret drug relationship outlined at Clemens trial
- Seoul: Myanmar halts arms buys from Pyongyang
- Czech economy remains in recession
- Cahill back for Australia's World Cup qualifiers
- Cabinet to establish special task force to monitor TAIEX
- Head of Taiwanese restaurant group 'dream entrepreneur': survey
- Wistron denies reports on disposal of LCD TV manufacturing assets
- China Times: Settle capital gains tax to stabilize stock market
- Cockpit instruments found at Indonesia crash site
- France's economy fails to grow in 1st quarter
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- EU carries out first strikes on Somali pirates.
- Fierce clashes between Yemeni army, al-Qaida
- UN: African growth depends on food security
- Greek far right party blasted on Holocaust comment
- Tropical Storm Aletta forms in the Pacific
- 12 Taiwanese repatriated over alleged involvement in phone scam
- Oil hovers below $95 amid Europe worries
- Francois Hollande becomes new French president
- Prosecutor: Congo suspects are guilty as charged
- Opposition pressures Merkel on fiscal policy
- Hyypia, Lewandowski to remain Leverkusen coaches
- President promises to resolve U.S. beef issues
- Ex-tabloid editor faces phone hacking charges
- EU finance ministers haggle over bank rules
- Lady Gaga will have to cancel Indonesia concert
- Terror trial of fugitive Iraq VP starts in Baghdad
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- AP PHOTOS: A look inside NKorea's mass spectacles
- Eurozone avoids recession as Germany powers ahead
- Australian boxer banned before women's worlds
- Francois Hollande becomes France's new president
- Iran envoy says talks with UN nuke agency 'good'
- Queen's granddaughter Zara seeks UK Olympic berth
- Austria misses 3 regulars against Ukraine, Romania
- EU carries out first strikes on Somali pirates
- Bosnian victim eager to see Ratko Mladic in court
- Chinese airline to cut services to Manila
- Ireland, Scotland, Wales mull Euro 2020 bid
- 96% of public park slides in Taiwan's cities unsafe: foundation
- Prosecutor: Congo suspects are guilty as charged
- Sprint champ Bailey charged with drunken driving
- Iran envoy says talks with UN nuke agency 'good'
- Interior minister advocates tougher drunk driving penalties
- Motion to recall president dead in water
- Berlin Philharmonic cellists to perform in Taiwan
- SKorea: Myanmar halting arms purchases from NKorea
- Norway tries to cool economy to support exporters
- Francois Hollande becomes France's new president
- Official: Uganda may pardon Joseph Kony associate
- China slams Britain after Cameron meets Dalai Lama
- Syria to send 10 athletes to London Olympics
- Airlift taking 12,000 stranded South Sudanese home
- Yemen: US gives help in new assault on al-Qaida
- Hong Kong opens representative office in Taiwan
- S.Africa protesters hurl rocks at opposition march
- Group: Syria troops target health workers, wounded
- Facebook raises IPO price as offering nears
- Official: Uganda may pardon Joseph Kony associate
- S.Africa protesters hurl rocks at opposition march
- Markets recover as eurozone dodges recession
- Nepal's major parties agree to have 11 states
- Ex-tabloid editor faces phone hacking charges
- France's new leader Hollande has tough to-do list
- How will JPMorgan's $2B loss affect banking rules?
- Greece invites 5 parties to talks on new govt
- Foreign banks cut target prices for Hon Hai
- Wimbledon champ Kvitova advances at Italian Open
- Somali pirate: EU aistrike destroyed our equipment
- Eurozone avoids recession as Germany powers ahead
- Figures show Romania has slid back into recession
- Palestinians march in annual mourning ritual
- Moroccan preachers stopped at Tunisia airport
- Avon shares plunge as Coty drops $10B takeover bid
- Talk of the Day -'Black sea' off Taoyuan coast
- UBS Securities lower TAIEX target to 8,000 points
- Hong Kong to introduce free online visa service for Taiwan nationals
- John Edwards' eldest daughter to take the stand
- Spain says bank audit ready in 2 months
- Somali pirate: EU airstrike destroyed equipment
- Deputy economics minister sworn in as Taipower chairman
- Construction of Taichung Software Park begins
- Greek, European woe could cause problems for US
- Terror trial of fugitive Iraq VP starts in Baghdad
- Taiwan, Malaysian police bust drugs ring
- Ferguson, Giggs win top EPL 20-season awards
- Fukumi named to Japan's judo squad for Olympics
- An American influx at Cannes' global glamour fest
- Taiwan's first digital library opens in Taichung
- Anti-corruption agency searches Taipower in corruption probe
- Hong Kong students on 27-day green tour of Taiwan
- Taiwanese businessman in China indicted for espionage
- JPMorgan's Dimon faces shareholders over $2B loss
- 6 movies to watch at the Cannes Film Festival
- Williams bowing out of rugby for Baa-baas vs Wales
- Man sets himself on fire outside Breivik trial
- US stock futures rebound ahead of economic data
- Short film produced by Taiwanese nominated at Cannes festival
- US consumer prices flat as gas costs fall
- Sweden without promising striker Guidetti at Euros
- US retail sales rose slight 0.1 percent in April
- Kagawa heading toward Borussia Dortmund exit
- Spain to face friendlies with makeshift squad
- Greece invites 5 parties to talks on new govt
- EU carries out first air strikes on Somali pirates
- US commander: Jordan war drill not threat to Syria
- NATO invites Pakistan to summit
- Kenya official: Refugee camp blast kills policeman
- Officials pin high hopes on new Taiwan-HK visa program
- With Avon not calling, Coty slams the door
- Venizelos: Greece talks fail
- Building partially collapses in Brazil; none dead
- Pop icon Neil Sedaka takes on children's books
- US stock futures rise, consumer spending edged up
- Peru striker Pizarro confirms Bremen departure
- Georgia bidding for Euro 2020
- Review: Adam Lambert goes dance pop on new album
- Break-in at Polish zoo leaves 2 giraffes dead
- Indonesia urges NKorea to continue talks, dialogue
- U.S. expert: ROC president under pressure at home
- Foreign holdings of US debt hit record high
- Police: US man shoots friend in leg at his request
- Xiamen firm hopes for flexibility in rules governing Kinmen link
- Egyptian rivals Al Ahly, Zamalek drawn together
- US commander of Afghan war may shift to Europe
- US consumers hold back, even as gas prices fall
- Markets drop as Greece heads to another election
- Bodyguard testifies in Iraqi VP terror trial
- Ministry to lead delegations overseas to solicit investment
- Di Matteo: Reserves could figure in European final
- 153 rescued from Taiwan boat after distress signal issued
- World boxing champ Katie Taylor makes Olympics
- Saks' 1Q profits up, but revenue disappoints
- Bulgarian economy stagnates in first quarter
- Real 'Jersey Boys' to embark on US tour
- France's Hollande gets soaked in 1st procession
- EU finance ministers agree on new bank rules
- Warmer weather pushes Home Depot 1Q profit up
- Samsung to remain Taiwan's No. 1 smartphone vendor in Q2
- NATO invites Pakistan to summit in Chicago
- France's Hollande gets soaked in 1st procession
- US stocks open up; euro dives on Greece turmoil
- Repsol starts legal action against Argentina
- Iraq veteran uses rap to treat post-combat stress
- JPMorgan's Dimon to face shareholders in Florida
- Company demanded to suspend operations for allegedly polluting ocean
- Taiwanese software attracts interest from Japanese firm: developer
- Greeks head back to the ballot box in June
- Hollande trip underlines French-German alliance
- Strauss-Kahn countersues NY hotel maid for $1M
- EVA Airways buys two simulators in fleet expansion project
- 5 Iraqi soldiers killed in suicide bombing
- World Golf Glance
- Geithner: JPMorgan loss shows need for tough rules
- Syrian opposition re-elects Ghalioun to lead
- Taiwanese duty-free park in China well-received
- US stabbing survivor identifies attacker at trial
- US business stockpiles grew 0.3 percent in March
- Kyrie Irving named NBA's top rookie
- Early Facebook employee has book deal for memoir
- Visiting Kentucky governor showcases state's bourbon industry
- Eurozone avoids recession as Germany powers ahead
- Man sets himself on fire outside Breivik trial
- Review: 'Hysteria' tells story of the vibrator
- US builder confidence at highest level in 5 years
- Colombia police say car bombing foiled
- Colombia police say car bombing foiled
- Colombia police say car bombing foiled
- Colombia police say car bombing foiled
- Colombia police say car bombing foiled
- Colombia police say car bombing foiled
- Colombia police say car bombing foiled
- Colombia police say car bombing foiled
- China outshines Taiwan in corporate rankings: survey
- Bodyguard testifies in Iraqi VP terror trial
- Bodyguard testifies in Iraqi VP terror trial
- Bodyguard testifies in Iraqi VP terror trial
- Bodyguard testifies in Iraqi VP terror trial
- Bodyguard testifies in Iraqi VP terror trial
- Bodyguard testifies in Iraqi VP terror trial
- Sea Shepherd appeals to German gov't over arrest
- Sea Shepherd appeals to German gov't over arrest
- Sea Shepherd appeals to German gov't over arrest
- Sea Shepherd appeals to German gov't over arrest
- Sea Shepherd appeals to German gov't over arrest
- Sea Shepherd appeals to German gov't over arrest
- Sea Shepherd appeals to German gov't over arrest
- Sea Shepherd appeals to German gov't over arrest
- Sea Shepherd appeals to German gov't over arrest
- Sea Shepherd appeals to German gov't over arrest
- Sea Shepherd appeals to German gov't over arrest
- Sea Shepherd appeals to German gov't over arrest
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Dimon says JPMorgan mistakes 'self-inflicted'
- Column: Olympic first, a home from home in London
- Column: Olympic first, a home from home in London
- Column: Olympic first, a home from home in London
- Column: Olympic first, a home from home in London
- Column: Olympic first, a home from home in London
- Column: Olympic first, a home from home in London
- Column: Olympic first, a home from home in London
- Column: Olympic first, a home from home in London
- Column: Olympic first, a home from home in London
- Column: Olympic first, a home from home in London
- Column: Olympic first, a home from home in London
- Column: Olympic first, a home from home in London
- Column: Olympic first, a home from home in London
- Column: Olympic first, a home from home in London
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- UK airport delays blamed on wind, short staffing
- Complex factors behind three-way FTA: Chinese media
- UK jails man for inciting child prostitution
- UK jails man for inciting child prostitution
- UK jails man for inciting child prostitution
- UK jails man for inciting child prostitution
- UK jails man for inciting child prostitution
- UK jails man for inciting child prostitution
- UK jails man for inciting child prostitution
- UK jails man for inciting child prostitution
- UK jails man for inciting child prostitution
- UK jails man for inciting child prostitution
- UK jails man for inciting child prostitution
- UK jails man for inciting child prostitution
- UK jails man for inciting child prostitution
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Ellen DeGeneres wins top US humor prize in DC
- Guyana to receive $500K, fight drug trafficking
- Guyana to receive $500K, fight drug trafficking
- Guyana to receive $500K, fight drug trafficking
- Guyana to receive $500K, fight drug trafficking
- Guyana to receive $500K, fight drug trafficking
- Guyana to receive $500K, fight drug trafficking
- Guyana to receive $500K, fight drug trafficking
- Guyana to receive $500K, fight drug trafficking
- Guyana to receive $500K, fight drug trafficking
- Guyana to receive $500K, fight drug trafficking
- Guyana to receive $500K, fight drug trafficking
- Guyana to receive $500K, fight drug trafficking
- Hollande names Ayrault new French prime minister
- Hollande names Ayrault new French prime minister
- Hollande names Ayrault new French prime minister
- Hollande names Ayrault new French prime minister
- Hollande names Ayrault new French prime minister
- Hollande names Ayrault new French prime minister
- Hollande names Ayrault new French prime minister
- Hollande names Ayrault new French prime minister
- Hollande names Ayrault new French prime minister
- Hollande names Ayrault new French prime minister
- Hollande names Ayrault new French prime minister
- Hollande names Ayrault new French prime minister
- April 2012 heats up as 5th warmest month globally
- April 2012 heats up as 5th warmest month globally
- April 2012 heats up as 5th warmest month globally
- April 2012 heats up as 5th warmest month globally
- April 2012 heats up as 5th warmest month globally
- April 2012 heats up as 5th warmest month globally
- April 2012 heats up as 5th warmest month globally
- April 2012 heats up as 5th warmest month globally
- April 2012 heats up as 5th warmest month globally
- April 2012 heats up as 5th warmest month globally
- April 2012 heats up as 5th warmest month globally
- April 2012 heats up as 5th warmest month globally
- US stocks mixed; euro dives on Greece turmoil
- US stocks mixed; euro dives on Greece turmoil
- US stocks mixed; euro dives on Greece turmoil
- US stocks mixed; euro dives on Greece turmoil
- US stocks mixed; euro dives on Greece turmoil
- US stocks mixed; euro dives on Greece turmoil
- US stocks mixed; euro dives on Greece turmoil
- US stocks mixed; euro dives on Greece turmoil
- US stocks mixed; euro dives on Greece turmoil
- US stocks mixed; euro dives on Greece turmoil
- US stocks mixed; euro dives on Greece turmoil
- US stocks mixed; euro dives on Greece turmoil
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Oil down slightly, nears $94 per barrel
- Japan's Kashiwa into last 16 of ACL
- Japan's Kashiwa into last 16 of ACL
- Japan's Kashiwa into last 16 of ACL
- Japan's Kashiwa into last 16 of ACL
- Japan's Kashiwa into last 16 of ACL
- Japan's Kashiwa into last 16 of ACL
- Japan's Kashiwa into last 16 of ACL
- Japan's Kashiwa into last 16 of ACL
- Japan's Kashiwa into last 16 of ACL
- Japan's Kashiwa into last 16 of ACL
- Japan's Kashiwa into last 16 of ACL
- Japan's Kashiwa into last 16 of ACL
- Japan's Kashiwa into last 16 of ACL
- Japan's Kashiwa into last 16 of ACL
- Japan's Kashiwa into last 16 of ACL
- US probes postal worker's mysterious illness
- US probes postal worker's mysterious illness
- US probes postal worker's mysterious illness
- US probes postal worker's mysterious illness
- US probes postal worker's mysterious illness
- US probes postal worker's mysterious illness
- US probes postal worker's mysterious illness
- US probes postal worker's mysterious illness
- US probes postal worker's mysterious illness
- US probes postal worker's mysterious illness
- US probes postal worker's mysterious illness
- US probes postal worker's mysterious illness
- Somali pirate: EU airstrike destroyed equipment
- Somali pirate: EU airstrike destroyed equipment
- Somali pirate: EU airstrike destroyed equipment
- Somali pirate: EU airstrike destroyed equipment
- Somali pirate: EU airstrike destroyed equipment
- Somali pirate: EU airstrike destroyed equipment
- Suu Kyi backs suspension of US sanctions
- Suu Kyi backs suspension of US sanctions
- Suu Kyi backs suspension of US sanctions
- Suu Kyi backs suspension of US sanctions
- Suu Kyi backs suspension of US sanctions
- Suu Kyi backs suspension of US sanctions
- Suu Kyi backs suspension of US sanctions
- Suu Kyi backs suspension of US sanctions
- Suu Kyi backs suspension of US sanctions
- Suu Kyi backs suspension of US sanctions
- Suu Kyi backs suspension of US sanctions
- Suu Kyi backs suspension of US sanctions
- Suu Kyi backs suspension of US sanctions
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- European travel groups prepare for Greek euro exit
- BP to explore for oil, gas in Trinidad
- BP to explore for oil, gas in Trinidad
- BP to explore for oil, gas in Trinidad
- BP to explore for oil, gas in Trinidad
- BP to explore for oil, gas in Trinidad
- BP to explore for oil, gas in Trinidad
- BP to explore for oil, gas in Trinidad
- BP to explore for oil, gas in Trinidad
- BP to explore for oil, gas in Trinidad
- BP to explore for oil, gas in Trinidad
- BP to explore for oil, gas in Trinidad
- BP to explore for oil, gas in Trinidad
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Dimon wins votes on pay, chairmanship
- Hartley picked for England after 8-week biting ban
- Hartley picked for England after 8-week biting ban
- Hartley picked for England after 8-week biting ban
- Hartley picked for England after 8-week biting ban
- Hartley picked for England after 8-week biting ban
- Hartley picked for England after 8-week biting ban
- Hartley picked for England after 8-week biting ban
- Hartley picked for England after 8-week biting ban
- Hartley picked for England after 8-week biting ban
- Hartley picked for England after 8-week biting ban
- Hartley picked for England after 8-week biting ban
- Hartley picked for England after 8-week biting ban
- Hartley picked for England after 8-week biting ban
- Hartley picked for England after 8-week biting ban
- NATO invites Pakistan to summit
- NBA Rookies of the Year
- Congolese military hunts evasive ex-warlord
- Italian bank Intesa SanPaolo reports Q1 profits up
- Developments in British phone-hacking scandal
- Syrian activists say regime fires on funeral
- Congolese military hunts evasive ex-warlord
- Bulgaria's Kutrovsky banned 2 years for doping
- Clock ticking with new plan to fight Alzheimer's
- NATO invites Pakistan to summit in Chicago
- AP: Killer of 3 tries not to think about murders
- Somali pirate: EU airstrike destroyed equipment
- Why Taiwan’s people reject President Ma’s leadership
- New Greek election expected in mid June after coalition talks fall apart
- FBI opens inquiry into JPMorgan after $2 billion loss
- NATO invites Pakistan to summit on Afghanistan amid six-month border blockade
- Roadside bomb hits UN observers in Syria (video)
- Rebekah Brooks charged in phone-hacking and media corruption scandal
- Iran and IAEA extend nuclear talks
- Violence erupts at protest against Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou
- Blind Chinese activist should receive passport by May 21
- Disney’s ESPN in talks with Apple to expand digital access
- Hollande and Merkel meet on Greece debt crisis, agree to boost growth
- Over-the-counter HIV test moves closer to FDA approval
- Taiwan releases 3 Taipower officials on bail in nuclear plant scandal
- Taiwan DPP ex-Chairwoman Tsai Ing-wen considers Beijing trip
- Lady Gaga arrives in Taiwan
- Hon Hai Announces Consolidated Results for theＱ1 2012
- Greek to hold new election, markets tank
- World Cup Shooting Results
- Gourcuff, Diarra in provisional France squad
- April 2012 heats up as 5th warmest month globally
- Campriani wins 10m air rifle at World Cup
- Spain says bank audit ready in 2 months
- UN observers caught up in Syrian violence
- Lightning hits French president's plane, none hurt
- Egypt group documents 841 deaths in 2011 uprising
- Spain's Rodriguez wins 10th stage, takes Giro lead
- Dimon survives votes on pay, chairmanship
- Ex-tabloid editor decries hacking charges
- Ukrainian court postpones Tymoshenko appeal
- Ecuador says $1.3 million found on crashed plane
- Deputies: Florida mom killed 4 kids, then herself
- Euro sinks to 4-month low vs dollar on Greek fears
- Sudans: Trench marks new border as rains approach
- Dimon survives votes on pay, chairmanship
- Illegal immigrant at US airport pleads not guilty
- Explosion in Colombian capital injures at least 19
- Ferguson, Giggs win top EPL 20-season awards
- Dominican Republic awaits new cruise ship center
- Colombia president says 2 die in Bogota bombing
- Deportivo Quito fires coach Carlos Ischia
- EU navy, helicopters strike pirate supply center
- US Army opens jobs in combat battalions to women
- Suu Kyi backs proposal to suspend US sanctions
- Records: John Edwards mistress got $9,000 a month
- Break-in at Polish zoo leaves 2 giraffes dead
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Egypt Brotherhood takes harder line in campaign
- Ex-tabloid boss Brooks faces phone hacking charges
- Iran talks to continue, both sides see progress
- Bush touts Arab spring, says US can't fear freedom
- Americans spending a bit more as gas prices fall
- Prominent Legion priest admits he fathered child
- 2 dead in Bogota bombing targeting former minister
- France's Hollande meets Merkel on 1st foreign trip
- Lightning hits French president's plane, none hurt
- Prominent Legion priest admits he fathered child
- Pakistan signals readiness to end Afghan blockade
- Iran hangs alleged Israeli agent in shadow war
- ABC orders 10 new series for upcoming season
- Jayawardene shines as Delhi earns playoff berth
- US says China activist's visa is ready
- Brazil dismisses problem with stadium construction
- Pakistan signals readiness to end Afghan blockade
- Van Marwijk cuts Euro 2012 squad to 27
- Morocco's judges demand greater independence
- Report: Car of EU Greece task force chief attacked
- West Indies fully fit for 1st test against England
- US stocks waver; euro dives on Greece turmoil
- Greece: 2 held in brutal attack on Dutch retiree
- Italian Open Results
- Syria to send 10 athletes to London Olympics
- Israeli group wins terror suit against Syria, Iran
- Maldonado's F1 win stirs controversy in Venezuela
- Egypt group documents 841 deaths in 2011 uprising
- Researcher: Plant 'remembers,' adapts to survive
- Why do some trees weep?
- Cinderella story 'Ever After' to charm Broadway
- Former BP worker claims evidence proves innocence
- Rights group criticizes Sudan media clampdown
- PBS fall schedule offers U.K. hits, US history
- English FA raises Euros racism fears with Platini
- US blacklists 2 lieutenants of Indian crime lord
- Wimbledon set to be bathed in color for Olympics
- Wheat prices climb as dry spell hits Kansas crop
- US lawmaker says 'Sieg Heil,' removed from chamber
- Mexican novelist, essayist Carlos Fuentes dies
- Israeli group wins terror suit against Syria, Iran
- Maldonado's F1 win stirs controversy in Venezuela
- State rests in Michigan stabbing spree trial
- Repsol starts legal action against Argentina
- Greece to pay investors who rejected bond swap
- Argentine rights figure charged with embezzlement
- George W. Bush offers tepid endorsement of Romney
- Lawyer files new effort to free OJ in Nevada
- No ringing endorsement for Cipriani from Macqueen
- Duesseldorf clinches Bundesliga promotion
- NY judge: Apple statements damage lawsuit position
- US officials sought for Guantanamo Sept. 11 trial
- NY attorney: US rethinks Russian man's prison plan
- Opponents of Somali government may face sanctions
- EPL plans to use goal-line technology next season
- Police hunt newlywed husband in bride's stabbing
- Bishops reject softened birth control rule
- Lightning sparks Hollande's French presidency
- Reaction to death of Mexican author Carlos Fuentes
- Student, brother have perfect attendance, K-12
- Review: 'Battleship' loud, dumb but stays afloat
- Haiti's new PM: Mining laws being drafted
- Kissinger praises security agents after NY patdown
- Records detail George Zimmerman's medical injuries
- Historic diamond sold for $9.7 million at auction
- US officials sought to testify in Gitmo 9/11 trial
- Sagan increases lead in Tour of California
- Hewitt, Barty get French Open wild cards
- Buffett's firm buys 10M share stake in GM
- 'Black box' found of Russia jet in Indonesia crash
- Scientists hunt earlier arrest of Alzheimer's
- Opponents of Somali government may face sanctions
- Greece to head to polls again after talks collapse
- Legion admits it knew of priest's kid, did nothing
- Ratko Mladic finally faces justice at UN court
- Ex-Mexican official pleads guilty to aiding cartel
- Australia pledges $300 million to Afghan forces
- New effort filed to free OJ from Nevada prison
- Defense mum on whether John Edwards will testify
- Guatemala mom to ask US court help on adopted girl
- Hugo Sanchez takes over as new Pachuca coach
- NY judge: Apple statements damage lawsuit position
- Australia pledges $300 million to Afghan forces
- Mexico's Zetas cartel denies role in killing of 49
- Haiti's new PM: Mining laws being drafted
- Newlywed husband wanted in slaying of bride
- Congress votes to reauthorize Export-Import Bank
- Former Ford exec. Harold 'Red' Poling dies at 86
- Aaron Sorkin to adapt 'Steve Jobs' film for Sony
- 'Octomom' bankruptcy case thrown out of court
- Romney wins Nebraska presidential primary
- Taiwan shares open slightly lower
- Price pitches 7 innings to lead Rays over Jays 4-3
- Obama assets valued between $2.6M and $8.3M
- 'Revolution,' 2 other Steinem e-books released
- Another star is dismissed from 'Dancing'
- Lack of trust in Facebook may hold back ad sales
- Groom sought after bride slain in apartment
- Lawrie ejected after wild rage, Rays beat Jays 4-3
- Vietnam protests China's S. China Sea fishing ban
- Nebraska Republicans choosing Senate candidate
- India state to probe corruption in low-caste parks
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Asia stocks fall amid political turmoil in Greece
- Fischer wins Nebraska Republican Senate nomination
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Japan's royal couple fly to UK for queen's gala
- China Times: All are equal before the law
- AL Capsules
- Subdued Dimon is confronted over $2B trading loss
- Nebraska Republicans choose insurgent candidate
- Pacers win 78-75, late chances doom Miami
- Presbyterian churches ignore SF minister's censure
- Oil falls to 6-month low below $93 on US supplies
- National Hockey League Daily Playoff Glance
- Ex-Soviet Uzbekistan plans privatization drive
- Ex-Soviet Uzbekistan plans privatization drive
- Shares of Chimei Innolux rise after Chi Mei camp retreats from board
- Asia software piracy cost $21B in lost sales
- Avon finally calling, but Coty slams the door
- Filipino militants free kidnapped Malaysian
- Australia, China to play 3 matches ahead of London
- NATO invites Pakistan to summit in Chicago
- Under fire, minister defends progress in negotiating trade pacts
- Taiwan IC output expected to rise 14.3% in Q2
- US helps Yemen in offensive on al-Qaida in south
- Iraqi VP's ex-guards say they had orders to kill
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Braves beat Reds, top NL East
- War crimes judges hear Taylor's sentencing pleas
- Taiwan shares close down 2.17%
- Report: female farmworkers suffer sex abuse
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Palestinians face hurdles to a greener West Bank
- Activists: Cambodian girl killed in mass eviction
- US panel backs first rapid, take home HIV test
- 'Black box' found of Russia jet in Indonesia crash
- Facebook raises IPO price as offering nears
- Philippine leader backs Sanchez on 'American Idol'
- Drummer for Denver-based OneRepublic arrested
- HTC shipments to U.S. delayed by import review
- Airbus parent profits hit by A380 wing problem
- Race, age questions fuel Miss World Fiji fiasco
- Medical marijuana supporter wins Oregon AG primary
- German police begin clearing Frankfurt Occupy camp
- Ratko Mladic's genocide trial gets under way
- JPMorgan loss could dominate bank overhaul debate
- Taiwan shares hurt by escalating fears over Greek debt
- AP IMPACT: Evacs and drills pared near nuke plants
- Monti faces renewed pressure to speed reforms
- Spain borrowing rates edge higher again
- South African police seize 10 rhino horns
- UN team in Syria stayed with rebels after attack
- China TV blames Dalai Lama for Tibet immolations
- Race, age questions fuel Miss World Fiji fiasco
- War crimes judges hear Taylor's sentencing pleas
- Local research group signs deal with Dutch energy research center
- Boonen skips Tour de France to center on Olympics
- Opals head to London looking for more than silver
- Nebraska Republicans choose insurgent for Senate
- Pistorius: A race away from Olympic history
- Greece: Business blasts 'undertaker' politicians
- Arafat's former aide faces embezzlement charges
- Australia cricket captain Michael Clarke marries
- Passengers reported safe after plane runs off runway in Penghu
- Kobe: I don't take charges
- Court rules against French man's request for property rights
- Zuckerberg's Facebook story is study in contrasts
- Tropical Storm Aletta weakening in the Pacific
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Bail denied to 34 Bangladesh opposition leaders
- Egypt, Libya qualifiers to be played without fans
- Jackie Chan to launch boy group in South Korea: Seoul media
- Supersonic missile key to Taiwan's defense against China: lawmaker
- Taiwan should be part of new free trade area in Northeast Asia: Ma
- Bangladesh announces probe into Grameen Bank units
- Kang shortens his name so it can be said properly
- Officials: Palestinian PM reshuffles Cabinet
- Soccer star Beckham to bring Olympic torch to UK
- Greece to decide on interim government
- Slow play shows up at worst time for US PGA Tour
- France's new prime minister takes office
- Spain borrowing rates edge up on contagion fears
- Group: Congo ex-general recruiting children again
- Russia sees $42B in capital outflow in Jan-April
- Former DPP chairwoman urged to visit Beijing
- UN: High blood pressure, glucose a global problem
- Amnesty Int'l: Mali suffering its 'worst crisis'
- Philippine militants free kidnapped Malaysian man
- AP Moller-Maersk posts Q1 profit
- MSCI cuts Taiwan weighting in two indices
- Girl in Cambodia killed during violent eviction
- Official: 1 dead in explosion on Kenya's coast
- Talk of the Day -- Chimei Innolux enters new era
- IRB reject Scotland appeal over Shingler
- UK Anti-Doping chief elected head of European body
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Italy's Chiellini will recover in time for Euros
- India's Piramal to buy US healthcare company
- Russia capital outflows pick up pac
- Singapore Air halts Greece, Abu Dhabi flights
- Greek chaos continues to roil world markets
- Small plane crashes in Croatia, killing 2
- Bangladesh denies bail to 33 opposition leaders
- France raises $11.6 billion in bond auctions
- Total says leak on North Sea platform stopped
- US philosopher Martha Nussbaum wins Spanish prize
- Cabinet spokesman to serve as national security adviser
- Ruling: NY boy can play on girls field hockey team
- New Culture Ministry to expand cultural centers abroad
- Taekwondo fighters use videos to scout rivals
- Reduced tariffs on imported milk powder to end May 24
- U.S. man shares volunteering experiences ahead of walk to Kaohsiung
- New terminal at Atlanta's airport to open
- Milan denies Ibrahimovic row with coach Allegri
- Price hikes hamper car production: IEK
- Taiwanese property projects win global awards
- Number of workers on unpaid leave continues to drop
- Progress for Chinese activist's bid to study in US
- Jailed activist: Bahrain seeks to weaken uprising
- Taiwan ranks 19th in global trade logistics performance
- UN team in Syria evacuated from tense town
- Appreciating Mexican author Carlos Fuentes
- Greece's elections set for June 17
- Rajoy warns over market access amid investor fears
- Military personnel need approval to engage with Chinese: MND
- Ukraine accepts EU legal, medical experts
- Jamshed ruled out series against Sri Lanka
- HTC squeezed in China smartphone market: analyst
- Doctor firings exposes medical failings in Nigeria
- Make way for the camel: Cannes film festival opens
- McNamee turned on Clemens over son's illness
- Report: Nokia loses cellphone top spot to Samsung
- Doctor firings expose medical failings in Nigeria
- Tajiks ban Turkish dramas for being violent
- UK minister describes 'incestuous' ties to media
- Russia capital outflows pick up pace
- Obama raises $44M for campaign, Democrats in April
- Bank of England downgrades UK growth forecast
- PetroChina, partners join in Canada LNG project
- UK police: Fire that killed 6 siblings was arson
- Defense quiet on whether John Edwards will testify
- Lennon's killer transferred to another US prison
- Egypt military ruler: Presidential vote to be free
- 'The Dictator' takes his camel out in Cannes
- Thai police seize tiger parts said to be for China
- Historic sailing boat to finally return home
- Taiwanese teenage violinist eyes top prize at renowned contest
- 4 Indian athletes test positive for doping
- Securities firms incur losses in April on falling local bourse
- PetroChina, partners join in Canada LNG project
- ICC postpones games in Kenya on security concerns
- Group: Congo ex-general recruiting children again
- AP IMPACT: Safety drills cut near US nuke plants
- University volunteers hope to light up Nepal with home-made bulbs
- Romania: New minister appointed in plagiarism row
- Terry in England Euros squad despite racism trial
- Ulsan, Adelaide top Asian Champions League groups
- Rajoy warns Spain faces lock-out from markets
- Germany pledges $193 million annual Afghan support
- Vote on anti-violence bill, gets Obama veto threat
- US housing starts rose to 717,000 in April
- 2nd Sumatran elephant found poisoned in Indonesia
- Women's World Boxing Championships Results
- Israeli company writes off stake in Egyptian gas
- Assad says Syrians support his reform efforts
- Czechs discuss troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
- Ukraine accepts EU legal, medical experts
- Walesa says today's Solidarity deserves a beating
- Software piracy rate in Taiwan falling: global survey
- Russia's Ochigava reaches semifinals at Worlds
- HTC's market share shrinks amid global mobile phone sales drop
- Foreign minister meets with APEC business representatives
- Yemen: 19 killed in clashes with al-Qaida fighters
- Indian rupee hits all-time low against the dollar
- UK judge: Kazakh banker can appeal while hiding
- US factory output rose in April on stronger autos
- Taiwanese involved in fake passport trade in Japan
- HTC shipments to the U.S. delayed due to import review (update)
- Noonan: Rejecting EU treaty dangerous for Ireland
- US stock futures up, worries linger about Europe
- Bendtner, Eriksen named in Denmark squad
- Draghi: Greece should stay in euro
- Former lawmaker gets prison term for corruption
- Snedeker in midflight drama for 1st trip to Spain
- Stocks higher on housing but Europe worries linger
- Report: Female farmworkers in US suffer sex abuse
- CBS moving 'Men,' 'Mentalist' for new season
- Report: Blatter apologizes to Uzbekistan
- Federer shows off his form with easy win in Rome
- American sprinters Gatlin, Jeter win at Daegu meet
- Facebook boosts size of IPO by 25 percent
- Turkey shows renewed interest in EU bid
- ECFA negotiations seen as key to raising Taiwan's economic strength
- DPP backs HK students' right to freedom of speech in Taiwan
- Taiwan to expand military presence on Taiping amid tensions
- Minister calls for broader view of overseas study
- Lenovo expands sales partnership with Taiwan operators
- Cannes' female-free directors line-up criticized
- Founder of Italian party probed in funds scandal
- Canada summon 17 World Cup vets for summer tests
- Presidential inauguration to be streamed live
- Facebook investors to cash out more shares
- Yemeni army kills 29 al-Qaida fighters
- WTA Championships seeks host city for 2014, beyond
- Mexico anti-drug agents detain 2 army generals
- No Essien, Gyan or Ayew for Ghana WC qualifiers
- Police to groom of slain bride: Turn yourself in
- Doctor firings expose medical failings in Nigeria
- Doctor firings expose medical failings in Nigeria
- Lychee prices may rise this year due to low supply: official
- German minister out after state election defeat
- German minister out after state election defeat
- German minister out after state election defeat
- German minister out after state election defeat
- German minister out after state election defeat
- German minister out after state election defeat
- German minister out after state election defeat
- German minister out after state election defeat
- German minister out after state election defeat
- German minister out after state election defeat
- German minister out after state election defeat
- German minister out after state election defeat
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Police uproot protest camp in Moscow
- Snedeker in midflight drama for 1st trip to Spain
- Snedeker in midflight drama for 1st trip to Spain
- Snedeker in midflight drama for 1st trip to Spain
- Snedeker in midflight drama for 1st trip to Spain
- Snedeker in midflight drama for 1st trip to Spain
- Snedeker in midflight drama for 1st trip to Spain
- Snedeker in midflight drama for 1st trip to Spain
- Snedeker in midflight drama for 1st trip to Spain
- Snedeker in midflight drama for 1st trip to Spain
- Snedeker in midflight drama for 1st trip to Spain
- Snedeker in midflight drama for 1st trip to Spain
- Snedeker in midflight drama for 1st trip to Spain
- Snedeker in midflight drama for 1st trip to Spain
- Snedeker in midflight drama for 1st trip to Spain
- War crimes charges against Mladic
- War crimes charges against Mladic
- War crimes charges against Mladic
- War crimes charges against Mladic
- War crimes charges against Mladic
- War crimes charges against Mladic
- War crimes charges against Mladic
- War crimes charges against Mladic
- War crimes charges against Mladic
- War crimes charges against Mladic
- War crimes charges against Mladic
- War crimes charges against Mladic
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- Guyana moves to protect gold mining industry
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- Taiwan can use humanism to ensure peace with China: culture minister
- Bendtner, Eriksen named in Denmark squad
- Bendtner, Eriksen named in Denmark squad
- Bendtner, Eriksen named in Denmark squad
- Bendtner, Eriksen named in Denmark squad
- Bendtner, Eriksen named in Denmark squad
- Bendtner, Eriksen named in Denmark squad
- Bendtner, Eriksen named in Denmark squad
- Bendtner, Eriksen named in Denmark squad
- Bendtner, Eriksen named in Denmark squad
- Bendtner, Eriksen named in Denmark squad
- Bendtner, Eriksen named in Denmark squad
- Bendtner, Eriksen named in Denmark squad
- Bendtner, Eriksen named in Denmark squad
- Bendtner, Eriksen named in Denmark squad
- Tanzanian principal comes to Taiwan after being touched by volunteers
- Elpida to buy back outstanding Taiwan TDRs
- Taiwan economy forecast to pick up in next 6 months
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- Merkel fires minister after election defeat
- Merkel fires minister after election defeat
- Merkel fires minister after election defeat
- Merkel fires minister after election defeat
- Merkel fires minister after election defeat
- Merkel fires minister after election defeat
- Merkel fires minister after election defeat
- Merkel fires minister after election defeat
- Merkel fires minister after election defeat
- Merkel fires minister after election defeat
- Merkel fires minister after election defeat
- Merkel fires minister after election defeat
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- UN experts say Syria snubs demands on torture
- NY police challenged on illegal stops and searches
- NY police challenged on illegal stops and searches
- NY police challenged on illegal stops and searches
- NY police challenged on illegal stops and searches
- NY police challenged on illegal stops and searches
- NY police challenged on illegal stops and searches
- NY police challenged on illegal stops and searches
- NY police challenged on illegal stops and searches
- NY police challenged on illegal stops and searches
- NY police challenged on illegal stops and searches
- NY police challenged on illegal stops and searches
- NY police challenged on illegal stops and searches
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- AP Source: Dalglish out as Liverpool manager
- Defense will not call Edwards, mistress to testify
- Defense will not call Edwards, mistress to testify
- Defense will not call Edwards, mistress to testify
- Defense will not call Edwards, mistress to testify
- Defense will not call Edwards, mistress to testify
- Defense will not call Edwards, mistress to testify
- Defense will not call Edwards, mistress to testify
- Defense will not call Edwards, mistress to testify
- Defense will not call Edwards, mistress to testify
- Jewish group wants Europe to tackle far right
- NY police challenged on illegal stops and searches
- Greek election delays key privatization program
- 'Saturday Night Live' season ends as cast move on
- Brazil probing dictatorship human rights abuses
- Assad: Ready to show foreign mercenaries to world
- 'I Suck at Girls' a bland account of youth
- QPR to investigate captain Joey Barton's conduct
- Oil price still falling, near $93 a barrel
- Scotland pick 5 new caps for South Pacific tour
- Military hopes for 'great leader' from Egypt vote
- Anger, drama at Ratko Mladic's genocide trial
- Slain journalist Marie Colvin remembered in London
- Ferrari sprints to 1st Giro stage win
- Court official to be appointed Greek interim PM
- Barcelona's Dani Alves breaks collarbone
- McDonald’s to double workforce in China this year
- Quebec to suspend semester after 14-week student strike over tuition
- Egypt’s military promises to secure a fair presidential election
- France’s new president Hollande unveils center-left Cabinet
- Historic diamond fetches $9.7 million at Sotheby's auction
- Brazil President faces veto decision on disputed forest bill
- Smoking drops among adolescent as cigarette taxes increasing in U.S.
- THE GERMAN INSTITUTE TAIPEI moved onto a higher Ground Concert on 5/25
- Google announces changes to search engine to increase accuracy
- Taiwan ex-President Lee Teng-hui will not attend inauguration President Ma Ying-jeou
- Facebook’s $100 billion IPO and skeptical advertisers
- Greek Supreme Court judge serves as caretaker PM until new elections
- Taiwan Kuomintang wants to pass US beef changes during current legislative session
- Spain economy shrinks as investment declines, spending sticks
- Taiwan DPP and KMT spar over ‘One Country, Two Areas’ trilogy
- Police temporarily clear Frankfurt Occupy camp
- US agents on Honduran military operation
- US economy provides some relief to markets
- Turkey shows renewed interest in EU bid
- 70 days, iconic sites: Olympic torch coming to UK
- Baby red crabs invade Cayman Islands
- German sues Macedonia in EU human rights court
- Zoo-like Cannes opens with Anderson's 'Moonrise'
- Kenny Dalglish fired as Liverpool manager
- Chile gov't won't cede to free education demands
- Oil price still falling as supplies grow
- Giro d'Italia Results
- FBI confirms leak probe on al-Qaida plot
- Assad says Syria is fighting foreign mercenaries
- Protesters storm Montreal university over tuition
- Cannes' female-free directors line-up criticized
- Key Republican: JPMorgan $2B loss raises questions
- NKorea nuclear reactor construction progressing
- Poulter the match-play specialist to beat in Spain
- Charles Taylor: Sorry for those hurt by war crimes
- ICC prosecutor against Gadhafi son trial in Libya
- Facebook investors to cash out more shares
- Luiz to live the dream in Champions League final
- Afghan shrines last resort for Aghan mentally ill
- Will Smith meets UK Olympic hopefuls
- Afghan shrines last resort for Afghan mentally ill
- NY authorities: Ring 'stalked' luxury car owners
- Guinea-Bissau to get prime minister under new deal
- Cannes Film Festival jury keeping an open mind
- Grenada leader survives no-confidence vote
- APNewsBreak: Suspect groom made odd phone call
- Terminal at Atlanta airport, world's busiest, open
- Bayern signs goalkeeper Tom Starke from Hoffenheim
- End urged to terror suspects' indefinite detention
- Terry on England Euro roster despite racism trial
- Honduran news director found dead
- Haiti prime minister, Cabinet members take office
- In Egypt's vote, revolutionaries lack a candidate
- Russian teacher who reported vote fraud on trial
- Arafat's moneyman targeted in corruption probe
- Dollar continues to rally on fears about Greece
- Palestinian PM reshuffles Cabinet in West Bank
- French prime minister announces new Cabinet
- Google strives to enlighten with new search tool
- NKorea nuclear reactor construction progressing
- Unpredictable F1 filled with questions so far
- Affaire Timochenko: l'Ukraine accepte l'envoi d'experts de l'UE
- US inside-trading trial likely to feature key call
- American Airlines wants to add Brazil flights
- Greece gets caretaker PM until next vote in June
- German federation to investigate pitch invasion
- UK jails man for hacking Facebook account
- Federer, Serena Williams advance in Rome
- Bishop convicted of child porn stripped of duties
- Group: Congo general recruiting children again
- Fed: Several members could support further easing
- YouTube launching food channel with TV veterans
- Obama warns against political disruption in Yemen
- Dutch lawmaker to try to nix bailout fund in court
- US authorities: Ring 'stalked' luxury car owners
- Paralyzed woman uses her mind to control robot arm
- European Tour fears losing 3rd event from calendar
- Milan's Ambrosini renews contract for a year
- US agents on Honduran military operation
- Jim Abdnor, former US senator from, dies at 89
- Boxer to explain doping test to Nevada regulators
- Russian teacher who reported vote fraud on trial
- Crafters embrace the mighty mustache
- San Diego jury convicts 2 in cartel-linked murders
- Police move against new protest in Moscow
- Worthwhile gap year requires well thought-out plan
- Venezuelan foreign minister stands in for Chavez
- Police: US airport supervisor likely bought ID
- Syrian leader says terrorists are behind unrest
- Clashes in western Libyan town leave 6 dead
- Young man sought in Colombia bombing
- World leaders set for busy US weekend of summitry
- St. Lucia to send officials to Taiwan inauguration
- Drummer for OneRepublic arrested in Denver
- Subway crash in Sao Paulo injures 33
- US economy picks up after early spring slump
- Shareholders sue JPMorgan over $2B trading loss
- CBS moving 'Men,' 'Mentalist' for new season
- Greek fears push 10-year Treasury rate to 2012 low
- US priest-abuse files kept behind lock, key, alarm
- Wall Street's messy May gets a little worse
- Police move against new protest in Moscow
- Baby red crabs invade Cayman Islands
- Here's how to travel 25,000 miles without a penny
- Omonia Nicosia beats AEL Limassol, wins Cyprus Cup
- Pacers' Larry Bird is NBA Executive of the Year
- Dancer: $1,000 buttocks enhancement damaged lungs
- Winning Nelson set Bradley up for major victory
- Chileans suffer while waiting for education reform
- Price of oil still falling as supplies grow
- Cannes opens with Anderson's 'Moonrise,' camel
- Real Madrid beats Kuwait 2-0 in friendly
- Greek turmoil leads to losses on Wall Street
- Brazil probing dictatorship human rights abuses
- Police: Cabbie likely sold ID to US airport worker
- Young man sought in Colombia bombing
- Telemann's 'Orpheus' given staging by NYC Opera
- New Atlanta airport international terminal opens
- Skier Ted Ligety goes to extremes this offseason
- 'Death of a Salesman' recoups its investment
- Winless Pettersen set to defend Match Play title
- Settlement reached in Jewish cemetery dispute
- Study links vets to brain disease seen in athletes
- US to assign Army brigade to Africa for training
- Wheat soars on dry weather; crude and gold sink
- 'Water by the Spoonful' to land in New York
- Calvin Klein's Costa revisits Brazil for new looks
- Mitch Albom's latest book set for release Aug. 28
- Study: US clears drugs faster than Europe, Canada
- AP Photos: Kruger shines on Cannes red carpet
- Jewish group wants Europe to tackle far right
- Tan, Kostevych win World Cup 10m air pistol
- US sees deal near; Pakistan haggling over money
- Lower oil prices ease load on US consumers
- Guinea-Bissau gets prime minister under new deal
- Coffee buzz: Study finds java drinkers live longer
- Jewish group suggests ban on far-right Greek party
- The wild bus ride of Broadway's 'Priscilla' to end
- Antibiotic linked with rare but deadly heart risk
- US sees deal near, Pakistan haggling over money
- US agents on deadly Honduran military operation
- Armstrong wants doping questions to end
- 2 Navy ships collide in Pacific; no injuries
- France's new prime minister names Cabinet
- NY judge strikes down part of 'Battlefield' law
- UK: 10,500 army personnel for Olympic games
- 100 Rio buildings risk collapse, official says
- Greek turmoil spreads pessimism across markets
- Wheat soars on dry weather; crude and gold sink
- Chuck Brown, pioneer of 'go-go' funk music, dies
- Viacom, Time Warner Cable settle dispute over app
- Lawyer: RFK Jr.'s estranged wife found dead in NY
- 2 Navy ships collide in Pacific; no injuries
- Kidnapped Honduran radio news director found slain
- Man faces prison for Iran shipments scheme
- Chuck Brown, pioneer of 'go-go' funk music, dies
- Drug lab near cash plane crash site
- Bulls defend 1st place in Super 15
- Price of oil still falling as supplies grow
- Brazil moves to cut hotel costs before Rio+20
- Rodin Museum in Philadelphia to reopen in July
- Activision, EA settle lawsuit over execs' leaving
- Brazil moves to cut hotel costs before Rio+20
- Hodgson's Euros racism fears as Terry is selected
- Diplomat: UN experts say Iran sends arms to Syria
- RFK Jr.'s estranged wife, Mary, found dead in NY
- Detroit pastor Marvin Winans assaulted, carjacked
- Giorgos Zanias named caretaker Greek finance chief
- Army launches review of PTSD diagnoses
- Alesi says he feels 'unsafe' in slow IndyCar
- Manny Pacquiao denounces anti-gay allegations
- Activision, EA settle lawsuit over execs' leaving
- Federal judge: Terror law violates 1st Amendment
- Greece gets caretaker PM until new vote in June
- Peter Sagan wins again Tour of California
- Today In History
- NATO summit gives Chicago coveted global spotlight
- Suspect groom called his family about 'bad fight'
- House Oks anti-violence against women bill
- SANZAR wins World Cup revenue concessions
- RFK Jr.'s estranged wife, Mary, found dead in US
- Official: 1 dead from attack on Kenya's coast
- No sure thing for Republicans in battle for Senate
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Japan's economy grows 4.1 pct amid recovery
- SANZAR wins World Cup revenue concessions
- Singapore Q1 economic growth slows to 1.6 percent
- Universidad de Chile draws Libertad 1-1 in Copa
- Tour of California Results
- Singapore Q1 economic growth slows to 1.6 percent
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Japan's economy grows 4.1 pct amid recovery
- US agents on deadly Honduran military operation
- Big names and standards fall as ACL ends 1st round
- Report questioning execution doesn't sway lawyers
- Asia stocks mixed after Greece sets election date
- Apple Daily: A fatal blow to president's popularity
- Aussie Olympic triathlete cleared of tuberculosis
- CA museum gets big gift to build shuttle exhibit
- Tony Popovic named coach of new A-League team
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Airport to get electric fences to deter intruders
- Mexico charges 8 in Saint Death cult killings
- Blue Jays hit 4 homers, rout Yankees 8-1
- Malaysia sentences 3 Mexicans to death over drugs
- British parliamentarians to attend presidential inauguration
- HTC shares stage rebound but concerns over falling sales remain
- Devils beat Rangers 3-2, tie series 1-1
- Census: Minorities now surpass whites in US births
- LG upgrades flagship smartphone to revive fortunes
- Myanmar foreign minister meeting Clinton Thursday
- Stanton stars as Marlins down Braves
- Celtics, Thunder win to claim playoff advantage
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Japan's economy grows 4.1 percent amid recovery
- 200 foreign guests to attend presidential inauguration
- Darvish steers Rangers past Athletics
- North Korean boat hijacks 3 Chinese fishing boats
- Honduran area demands DEA leave after shooting
- Soyuz capsule with 3 crew docks with space station
- Taiwan shares close up 1.68%
- Kagawa eager to move to Premier League
- LG upgrades flagship smartphone to revive fortunes
- Salihi, De Rosario lead DC past Rapids
- Foreign brokerages warn of impact from barred HTC phones
- Pakistani air force planes crash, 4 pilots killed
- Government to look into abnormal price hikes
- IRB says no ban on tweeter Fuimaono-Sapolu
- Iran warns West against pressure in nuclear talks
- Plan for Vt. windmills causes international furor
- Prosecutors lay out Srebrenica case against Mladic
- Blasts, arrests occur during Bangladesh strike
- Pakistani air force planes crash, 4 pilots killed
- Taiwan paying close attention to China-Japan maritime talks
- Taiwan, Japan universities launch exhibition of rare items
- Cambodian soldiers seal off village after protest
- Purple, Red and Yellow Wiggles leaving Aussie band
- Marcelo Lippi joins Guangzhou Evergrande as coach
- Kagawa eager to move to Premier League
- Local bourse climbs above 7,300 points on technical rebound
- Olympic flame within reach of London Games chiefs
- Philippines imposes fishing ban at disputed shoal
- Milla removed as Cameroon FA honorary president
- Huge Marilyn Monroe statue arrives in Palm Springs
- Manhunt for groom charged in US bride's slaying
- Lithuanian police detain 39 in child custody case
- Defense gets turn in US serial stabbings trial
- U.S. calls for transparency in deciding Taiwan's WHO designation
- Attack on Afghan government compound kills 7
- As Facebook grows, millions say, 'no, thanks'
- Iran warns West against pressure in nuclear talks
- A look at major issues at NATO summit in Chicago
- Summary Box: G-8 leaders coming to Camp David
- Iran's parliament approves $462 billion budget
- Officials: Kurdish rebels kill 3 Turkish troops
- Historic boat returned to Taiwan after 57 years
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- US army launches review of PTSD diagnoses
- Pakistani president to attend NATO summit
- US mentally ill inmates sue to get out of solitary
- 'Ring of Fire' eclipse visible from China to Texas
- China urges citizens in Singapore to respect life
- Syrian opposition faces fractures, infighting
- New Japan auto chief wants Japan-based production
- Aletta weakens to a tropical depression in Pacific
- Oil rises to above $93 as traders mull Europe
- Activist: China to have passports ready in 2 weeks
- Australian speaker's accuser makes new complaints
- Economics minister offers help to HTC on patent case
- Israeli PM leads government delegation to Prague
- IOC: No special tribute to slain Israelis
- Taiwan continues to protest WHO name dispute
- Caretaker Greek Cabinet, legislators sworn in
- New Japan auto chief promises to keep production
- Spain auctions $3.2 billion in medium term debt
- Syrian opposition faces fractures, infighting
- USmuseum gets big gift to build shuttle exhibit
- Carrick signals end of England career to FA
- World stocks mixed amid bargain-hunting vs caution
- Australian speaker's accuser lodges new complaints
- Ex-president Lee Teng-hui will not attend presidential inauguration
- Germany's Schaeuble to receive European award
- Japan midfielder Kiyotake signs deal with Nurnberg
- Pakistani president to attend NATO summit
- England wins toss, bowls against West Indies
- Owen not offered new contract by Man United
- Eight drug rings in central Taiwan busted
- U.S. citizens notified about protests surrounding Ma's inauguration
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Pedro Proenca to referee Champions League final
- Lithuanian police detain 39 in child custody case
- Jailed US businessman on hunger strike in Dubai
- DPP councilors sue police for physical assault
- Mayor: Berlin airport opening delayed further
- Turkey: Israel violated north Cyprus airspace
- Prosecutors lay out Srebrenica case against Mladic
- Bulgaria imposes full smoking ban in public places
- Judge delays Mladic trial due to evidence errors
- Wilson given BMW PGA Championship invitation
- Most young people favor electronics sector jobs: poll
- Communications device output down almost 20 percent in Q1
- South African in Taiwan cares for infants born to HIV positive mothers
- Commission to interview Nexon on alleged hostile takeover bid
- Refitted Osprey-class minehunters set for July delivery
- Bankia shares hit by $1.6BN withdrawals report
- Labor council warns against denying pregnant workers leave
- Wal-Mart's 1Q profit up 10.1 percent
- Zimbabwe poachers target rare anteaters
- Montpellier on the brink of first league title
- Yemen army pushing into south al-Qaida stronghold
- Emergency law considered in Quebec student protest
- Hondurans protest DEA leave after shooting
- Agilent and Swedish investors ink deal to buy Dako
- South Africa recall star striker Nomvethe
- Museums to 'open up' on International Museum Day
- Somaliland court sentences 17 to death for attack
- Oil dips further below $93 on euro crisis concern
- Ahmadinejad wants to attend London Olympics
- US envoy to Israel: US ready to strike Iran
- Montpellier on the brink of first league title
- No timetable for South Korea-China FTA: negotiator
- Romney, Republicans nearly match Obama fundraising
- Italian Open Results
- France's new Socialist govt gets down to work
- Windies on 83-2 vs. England at lunch in 1st test
- US unemployment aid applications stay at 370,000
- AC Milan signs midfielders Traore and Montolivo
- Police arrest 19 in two drug raids
- RFK Jr.'s troubled estranged wife found dead in NY
- Hafeez: Pakistan short of international cricket
- Spain borrowing rates rise, bank shares slide
- A clown at Cannes: Bill Murray at the Riviera fest
- Kazakhstan ex-detention facility head jailed
- Wal-Mart's 1Q profit up 10.1 percent on US sales
- Taiwan institute signs MOU with Japan firms on embedded software
- Human Genome board adopts 'poison pill' measure
- Swift gives $4M to Country Hall of Fame expansion
- 'After the Battle' brings Egypt uprising to Cannes
- Obama requesting help to pay for Afghan army
- Sears Holdings returns to a profit in 1st quarter
- Minister Schaeuble urges political union in Europe
- Greece picks young players for Euro 2012 squad
- Slovakia ousts Canada 4-3 at ice hockey worlds
- Hal Holbrook wins Twain Lifetime Achievement Award
- Review: Book asks 'What's for dinner in 2035?'
- Glenn Frey releases album of favorite standards
- UK man convicted of murder has verdict overturned
- Egypt: Court acquits police in protesters' deaths
- Russian markets hit 8-month low on oil price drop
- Stocks open lower as Europe overshadows jobs data
- Marion Cotillard in Cannes film 'Rust and Bone'
- Ma's new China policy should be more trailblazing: Chinese scholars
- UK's Cameron urges action to resolve euro crisis
- Nigeria picks 2 ex-England youth internationals
- Berlin airport opening delayed further
- Syrian opposition faces more fractures, infighting
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Battered Bayern faces Chelsea in CL final
- CEO of Canadian Pacific resigns
- Bollywood superstar in scuffle with cricket group
- Tenth of state inmates report sexual attacks
- Spanish bank hit by report of withdrawals
- Turkey: Israel violated north Cyprus airspace
- A-ha's best cover band is in... North Korea
- Olympic flame within reach of London Games chiefs
- Painful goodbye to 'House' after 8 seasons
- Hondurans demand DEA leave after shooting
- Djokovic overcomes rough start to advance in Rome
- Gilchrist leads Punjab to easy IPL win vs. Chennai
- 'Terminator 3' actor Nick Stahl missing in LA
- Finalists chosen for new Carnegie literary prize
- Eurozone concerns drag markets lower
- Taiwan organization inks pact with China's Chongqing
- France's new Socialist govt gets down to work
- France's new Socialist govt gets down to work
- France's new Socialist govt gets down to work
- France's new Socialist govt gets down to work
- France's new Socialist govt gets down to work
- France's new Socialist govt gets down to work
- France's new Socialist govt gets down to work
- France's new Socialist govt gets down to work
- France's new Socialist govt gets down to work
- Cross-Strait Film Festival to kick off in June
- France's new Socialist govt gets down to work
- France's new Socialist govt gets down to work
- France's new Socialist govt gets down to work
- Glance of delayed international war crimes cases
- Glance of delayed international war crimes cases
- Glance of delayed international war crimes cases
- Glance of delayed international war crimes cases
- Glance of delayed international war crimes cases
- Glance of delayed international war crimes cases
- 'Terminator 3' actor Nick Stahl missing in LA
- 'Terminator 3' actor Nick Stahl missing in LA
- 'Terminator 3' actor Nick Stahl missing in LA
- 'Terminator 3' actor Nick Stahl missing in LA
- 'Terminator 3' actor Nick Stahl missing in LA
- 'Terminator 3' actor Nick Stahl missing in LA
- 'Terminator 3' actor Nick Stahl missing in LA
- 'Terminator 3' actor Nick Stahl missing in LA
- 'Terminator 3' actor Nick Stahl missing in LA
- 'Terminator 3' actor Nick Stahl missing in LA
- 'Terminator 3' actor Nick Stahl missing in LA
- 'Terminator 3' actor Nick Stahl missing in LA
- Police hold diamond-swallower until evidence moves
- Police hold diamond-swallower until evidence moves
- Police hold diamond-swallower until evidence moves
- Police hold diamond-swallower until evidence moves
- Police hold diamond-swallower until evidence moves
- Police hold diamond-swallower until evidence moves
- Jailed US businessman on hunger strike in Dubai
- Jailed US businessman on hunger strike in Dubai
- Jailed US businessman on hunger strike in Dubai
- Jailed US businessman on hunger strike in Dubai
- Jailed US businessman on hunger strike in Dubai
- Jailed US businessman on hunger strike in Dubai
- Jailed US businessman on hunger strike in Dubai
- Jailed US businessman on hunger strike in Dubai
- Jailed US businessman on hunger strike in Dubai
- Jailed US businessman on hunger strike in Dubai
- Jailed US businessman on hunger strike in Dubai
- Jailed US businessman on hunger strike in Dubai
- A-ha's best cover band is in... North Korea
- A-ha's best cover band is in... North Korea
- A-ha's best cover band is in... North Korea
- A-ha's best cover band is in... North Korea
- A-ha's best cover band is in... North Korea
- A-ha's best cover band is in... North Korea
- A-ha's best cover band is in... North Korea
- A-ha's best cover band is in... North Korea
- A-ha's best cover band is in... North Korea
- A-ha's best cover band is in... North Korea
- A-ha's best cover band is in... North Korea
- A-ha's best cover band is in... North Korea
- A-ha's best cover band is in... North Korea
- A-ha's best cover band is in... North Korea
- Italy deploys 20,000 to protect sensitive targets
- Italy deploys 20,000 to protect sensitive targets
- Italy deploys 20,000 to protect sensitive targets
- Italy deploys 20,000 to protect sensitive targets
- Italy deploys 20,000 to protect sensitive targets
- Italy deploys 20,000 to protect sensitive targets
- Obama requesting help to pay for Afghan army
- Obama requesting help to pay for Afghan army
- Obama requesting help to pay for Afghan army
- Obama requesting help to pay for Afghan army
- Obama requesting help to pay for Afghan army
- Obama requesting help to pay for Afghan army
- Obama requesting help to pay for Afghan army
- Windies on 146-4 vs. England at tea in 1st test
- Windies on 146-4 vs. England at tea in 1st test
- Windies on 146-4 vs. England at tea in 1st test
- Windies on 146-4 vs. England at tea in 1st test
- Windies on 146-4 vs. England at tea in 1st test
- Windies on 146-4 vs. England at tea in 1st test
- Windies on 146-4 vs. England at tea in 1st test
- Egypt: Court acquits police in protesters' deaths
- Egypt: Court acquits police in protesters' deaths
- Egypt: Court acquits police in protesters' deaths
- Egypt: Court acquits police in protesters' deaths
- Egypt: Court acquits police in protesters' deaths
- Egypt: Court acquits police in protesters' deaths
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- IOC: No special tribute to slain Israelis
- IOC: No special tribute to slain Israelis
- IOC: No special tribute to slain Israelis
- IOC: No special tribute to slain Israelis
- IOC: No special tribute to slain Israelis
- IOC: No special tribute to slain Israelis
- IOC: No special tribute to slain Israelis
- Majority of Taiwanese support status quo with China: poll
- SARU meets with teams, tries to make 6 go into 5
- SARU meets with teams, tries to make 6 go into 5
- SARU meets with teams, tries to make 6 go into 5
- SARU meets with teams, tries to make 6 go into 5
- SARU meets with teams, tries to make 6 go into 5
- SARU meets with teams, tries to make 6 go into 5
- SARU meets with teams, tries to make 6 go into 5
- President to address trade liberalization in second term
- Snedeker crushes Bjorn in Spain with loaned clubs
- Snedeker crushes Bjorn in Spain with loaned clubs
- Snedeker crushes Bjorn in Spain with loaned clubs
- Snedeker crushes Bjorn in Spain with loaned clubs
- Snedeker crushes Bjorn in Spain with loaned clubs
- Snedeker crushes Bjorn in Spain with loaned clubs
- Snedeker crushes Bjorn in Spain with loaned clubs
- Snedeker crushes Bjorn in Spain with loaned clubs
- Snedeker crushes Bjorn in Spain with loaned clubs
- Snedeker crushes Bjorn in Spain with loaned clubs
- Snedeker crushes Bjorn in Spain with loaned clubs
- Snedeker crushes Bjorn in Spain with loaned clubs
- Snedeker crushes Bjorn in Spain with loaned clubs
- Bak powers to victory on 12th stage of Giro
- Bak powers to victory on 12th stage of Giro
- Bak powers to victory on 12th stage of Giro
- Bak powers to victory on 12th stage of Giro
- Bak powers to victory on 12th stage of Giro
- Bak powers to victory on 12th stage of Giro
- Bak powers to victory on 12th stage of Giro
- Rwanda international Mafisango dies in car crash
- Rwanda international Mafisango dies in car crash
- Rwanda international Mafisango dies in car crash
- Rwanda international Mafisango dies in car crash
- Rwanda international Mafisango dies in car crash
- Rwanda international Mafisango dies in car crash
- Rwanda international Mafisango dies in car crash
- Ahmadinejad wants to attend London Olympics
- Ahmadinejad wants to attend London Olympics
- Ahmadinejad wants to attend London Olympics
- Ahmadinejad wants to attend London Olympics
- Ahmadinejad wants to attend London Olympics
- Ahmadinejad wants to attend London Olympics
- Ahmadinejad wants to attend London Olympics
- Ahmadinejad wants to attend London Olympics
- Ahmadinejad wants to attend London Olympics
- Ahmadinejad wants to attend London Olympics
- Ahmadinejad wants to attend London Olympics
- Ahmadinejad wants to attend London Olympics
- Ahmadinejad wants to attend London Olympics
- Djokovic overcomes rough start to advance in Rome
- Djokovic overcomes rough start to advance in Rome
- Djokovic overcomes rough start to advance in Rome
- Djokovic overcomes rough start to advance in Rome
- Djokovic overcomes rough start to advance in Rome
- Djokovic overcomes rough start to advance in Rome
- Djokovic overcomes rough start to advance in Rome
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Political group prepares ads tying Obama to pastor
- Hollywood builds tales on famous brands
- Greek party most extreme of Europe's far right
- World Match Play Results
- United's cash reserves halved in trophyless season
- Mom gets 9 years in US teen's malnutrition death
- Bak powers to victory on 12th stage of Giro
- Ethiopian court says 11 will face terror charges
- Boomers' love of pets could change as both age
- Georgian capital's 1st gay march ends in scuffle
- Ex-lawmaker arrested in alleged betrayal
- Gunmen kill 2 Iraqi soldiers in drive-by shooting
- Giro d'Italia Results
- Facebook prices its stock at $38 a share for IPO
- War crimes trial of Bosnian Serb army chief Ratko Mladic halted over “irregularities”
- Non-white births outnumber white in the US for the first time
- US eases sanctions on Myanmar, names ambassador
- Dalai Lama begins Austria visit
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou comments on plummeting popularity on eve of swearing-in
- DPP prepares for mass protest against Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou
- Taiwan university gives award to former would-be presidential assassin
- Chivas replacing artificial surface with grass
- Civil servants win VIP view of beach volleyball
- Parker of US wins Rifle 3P in shooting World Cup
- Musical of 'Bring It On' leaps to Broadway
- Philadelphia prosecutors end clergy-abuse case
- Stocks fall on Europe, worrisome economic reports
- Ethiopian court says 11 will face terror charges
- Flood of refugees hits camp near Sudan border
- W. African troops land in Guinea-Bissau after coup
- EU confident Europe will overcome crisis
- Official: US to ease economic controls on Myanmar
- Review: 'Max Payne 3' a cinematic masterpiece
- Donna Summer, Queen of Disco, dies at 63
- Venezuela: Economy could grow as much as 7 percent
- Michigan boy finds finger piece in Arby's sandwich
- Gunfire erupts at Venezuelan prison
- NBA players set to lead Brazil's Olympic team
- Brazil passes information access law
- Coroner: RFK Jr.'s wife died of hanging
- Prosecutors give closing argument in Edwards trial
- Buffett's Berkshire to buy Media General papers
- Israeli military chief of staff to visit China
- Fan Bingbing shows off dynasty dress at Cannes
- Facebook set to price initial public offering
- Penske's team finds engines for Bourdais, Legge
- S.Africa's ANC fumes over art ridiculing president
- Inmate killed in fight inside Honduran prison
- Korea and Energy win on day 1 in ACWS in Venice
- Police on swallowed diamond: This, too, shall pass
- Billionaire won't air campaign ads on Obama pastor
- NYPD planning changes to stop-and-frisk policy
- Plane slides off German runway, 1 slightly hurt
- Gunfire erupts at Venezuelan prison
- Israeli PM leads government delegation in Prague
- Colleagues seek secret of FBI agent's last mission
- Judge gives boost to former 'Spider-Man' stuntman
- Britain revokes lifetime Olympic doping bans
- US giving Israel $70M more for missile defense
- Reds approach Wigan about Martinez being manager
- England vs. West Indies Scores
- Russian opposition leader sentenced to 10 days
- Review: Facebook snapshot doesn't capture dynamics
- Windies on 243-9 vs. England on day 1 of 1st test
- US, Japan, SKorea to discuss NKorea next week
- Owen searching for new club after leaving United
- Egypt: Owner of belly dancing TV station arrested
- Brazil passes information access law
- Lazio coach Edy Reja quits Roman club
- Jays demote Adam Lind; call up catcher Yan Gomes
- Fitch downgrades Greece, cites euro exit risk
- US airlines make less on checked bags last year
- US envoy to Israel: US ready to strike Iran
- England vs. West Indies Scoreboard
- NBA players set to lead Brazil's Olympic team
- US Navy ship at San Diego port after collision
- EU confident Europe will overcome crisis
- White House envoy rewards Myanmar political gains
- Philadelphia prosecutors close clergy-abuse trial
- Olympic flame reaches London Games chiefs
- World's first Wikipedia town to launch in Wales
- Oil trades below $93 on euro crisis concern
- US names ambassador to Myanmar,
- Syrian opposition head offers to resign
- Dollar rises against euro on worries over Greece
- Algeria elections look good abroad, bad at home
- Algeria elections look good abroad, bad at home
- Algeria elections look good abroad, bad at home
- Algeria elections look good abroad, bad at home
- Algeria elections look good abroad, bad at home
- Algeria elections look good abroad, bad at home
- Gutierrez hasn't cashed in on Derby success
- Battered Bayern faces Chelsea in Champions final
- Bosnians divided over Mladic's war crimes trial
- US slaps sanctions on 2 men over terror ties
- At Preakness, Motion is the hunter, not the target
- France's new Socialist govt cuts members' salaries
- Facebook set to price initial public offering
- Reds approach Wigan about Martinez being manager
- Obama's home-turf summits will test his leverage
- Fitch: 29 biggest banks may have to raise $566B
- Cuban president's daughter gets US visa
- Gayle blitz helps Bangalore to IPL win over Delhi
- US giving Israel $70 million more for Iron Dome
- Emergency law considered in Quebec student protest
- Bosnians divided over Mladic trial
- 2nd Grenada minister steps down amid turmoil
- 'Three Cups' readers take case to appeals court
- UN council calls for Sudan agreement
- Can global leaders help Europe contain crisis?
- Vatican Legion reform in doubt with revelations
- Canadians squall about Vermont wind energy project
- Closing arguments in John Edwards corruption trial
- US boy finds finger piece in Arby's sandwich
- Greece hands Olympic flame over to Britain
- Medical examiner: RFK Jr.'s wife died of hanging
- Obama declares 'new chapter' for US, Myanmar
- Finland beats US 3-2 at hockey worlds
- Mexico army generals probed for cartel ties
- 'After the Battle' brings Egypt uprising to Cannes
- Brazil judge sentences Twitter user
- Billionaire won't air campaign ads on Obama pastor
- Venezuela: Economy grew 5.6 at start of 2012
- Life's a beach for civil servants at London Games
- Disco Queen Donna Summer dies at 63
- US gov't sets stiff tariffs on China solar panels
- Box Office Preview: Expect Avengers to win battle
- Ecuador names 4 Mexico-based forwards
- US, Pakistan to reach 'conclusion' on supply route
- Yemeni army pushing into al-Qaida stronghold
- For Chicago, NATO summit brings commuter headaches
- Enbridge enlarging pipeline that ruptured in 2010
- Europe official says Tymoshenko needs more privacy
- Sir David? Britons laugh at Greek Olympic mistake
- Commercial rocket will fly to the space station
- Dow average heads for its 11th loss in 12 days
- 4 killed in pair of attacks in Iraq
- Reports: HP poised to eliminate up to 30,000 jobs
- Greece basketball playoff cancelled after violence
- CEO of Canadian Pacific resigns
- Liverpool to talk to Martinez about manager's job
- Greece basketball playoff off because of violence
- Day last player with a penalty stroke on US tour
- Fitch downgrades Greece, cites euro exit risk
- Stocks fall; Dow has its 11th loss in 12 days
- Celebrities react to the death of Donna Summer
- World's first Wikipedia town to launch in Wales
- US museum gets big gift to build shuttle exhibit
- 8 lottery scam suspects arrested in Jamaica
- Algerian singer Warda dies in Egypt at 71
- Michigan stabbing spree suspect was deluded
- Puerto Rico to launch improved 911 system
- Senate confirms 2 Federal Reserve board nominees
- AP Photos: Glamour is ageless at Cannes
- Oil ends below $93 on euro crisis concern
- Brooklyn Decker is everywhere before movies' debut
- Regulators OK Jimmy Buffet's casino involvement
- Morocco criticizes UN Sahara envoy
- All-time top 10 IPOs for Internet companies
- Wheat, gold, silver rise in a down market
- Report: Endangered Caribbean species recovering
- US eases economic sanctions to reward Myanmar
- Influential banjo player Doug Dillard passes away
- Panel: States approval of Internet gambling likely
- Road to IPO: Milestones in Facebook's history
- US OKs multiple companies to sell generic Plavix
- Tale of the tape: Google versus Facebook
- Larry King says his talk show resumes this summer
- Flood of Nuba refugees hits camp near Sudan border
- Iraqi VP suggests trial witnesses were coerced
- US judge tosses suit in Panama will fight
- Stocks slump; Dow posts 11th loss in 12 days
- Hondurans demand DEA leave after shooting
- Facebook's $16 billion IPO 1 of world's largest
- Sybase champion Pettersen loses in 1st round
- Colombian ex-lawmaker arrested in alleged betrayal
- Moody's downgrades 16 Spanish banks
- Ten-year Treasury rate sinks to a new low
- Alves to miss Brazil friendlies, possibly Olympics
- JPMorgan CEO willing to appear before Senate panel
- Photo: Zimmerman bloodied after Martin shooting
- Spain banking sector shaken by report of bank run
- Oilers coach Tom Renney will not return to team
- Facebook's $16 billion IPO one of world's largest
- Israel's American football team plays 1st game
- Cuba irked by high court rejection of rum appeal
- White powder case costs millions in first response
- Lawrie drops appeal of suspension
- Ten-year Treasury rate sinks near all-time low
- Swain lawyer: Tribunal declines to hear BVI appeal
- US imposes stiff tariffs on China solar panels
- Notorious 1980s drug dealer arrested in NYC
- Bus attacker wins right to leave mental hospital
- APNewsBreak: US man targeted Mexican consulate
- Autopsy: Evidence of marijuana in Martin's blood
- Dixon takes top honors at Indy 500 practice
- Sybase Match Play Results
- Suicide adds to history of Kennedy misfortunes
- Sybase Match Play Pairings
- Reverberations from drug raid felt in US, Honduras
- Iraqi VP suggests trial witnesses were coerced
- UN council calls for Sudan agreement
- Emergency law considered in Quebec student protest
- Prosecutors charge man with stalking Mila Kunis
- 8 lottery scam suspects arrested in Jamaica
- Obamas praise Summer, voice sorrow over her death
- Zabriskie wins individual time trial, takes lead
- Facebook's IPO one of world's largest
- UN secretary-general worries al-Qaida hit in Syria
- Parents of Chinese students slain in US file suit
- Documents shed new light on Trayvon Martin killing
- Issue of death row inmate's treatment spurs debate
- Race briefly becomes issue in US campaign
- Pavarotti manager Herbert Breslin dead at 87
- House OKs continued war in Afghanistan
- AS Roma, Zaglebie Lubin to play at Wrigley Field
- Pianist's art, jewels auctioned in US
- Obama puts international spotlight on Camp David
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- 2011 Nelson runner-up Palmer leads with opening 64
- Mattila withdraws from new Met Opera 'Ballo'
- Larry King says talk show to resume this summer
- Gunfire, tear gas at Venezuelan prison
- Officials establish responsibilities for Rio 2016
- Boca Juniors beat 10-man Fluminense
- Chile denies political asylum to Argentine judge
- Van Halen postpones summer concert dates
- Taiwan shares open sharply lower
- New Zealand police charge driver in Boston U crash
- Algerian singer Warda dies in Cairo at 72
- Bautista, Arencibia HR as Blue Jays beat Yankees
- China sentences former fugitive to life in prison
- Coach Hesson left Kenya amid security concerns
- Asia stocks fall on US, eurozone worries
- Dice-K works 6 2-3 innings in longest rehab start
- Bus plunges into Vietnam river bank; 34 killed
- Japan launches rocket with first foreign satellite
- New Zealand police charge driver in Boston U crash
- China sentences fugitive smuggler Lai to life term
- Wayne Newton sued over Las Vegas home museum plans
- Myanmar president feeling ill, resting at home
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Japan raises economic assessment amid recovery
- Taiwan shares under heavy pressure in morning trading
- New Zealand 'accidental millionaire' found guilty
- Athletics edge Ranger 5-4 in 10 innings
- Filipino Christian group protests Lady Gaga shows
- Giants beat sloppy Cardinals 7-5
- Wallaby Higginbotham to leave Reds for Rebels
- Taiwan-New Zealand free trade talks to begin soon
- 6.2-magnitude quake strikes far off Chile's coast
- Oil hovers below $93 after sharp 2-week sell-off
- NBA Daily Playoff Glance
- Malaysia body to push changes to election policies
- United Daily News: The Lady Gaga phenomenon
- China sentences fugitive smuggler Lai to life term
- Pacers pound Heat, Spurs cruise past Clippers
- Finland beats US 3-2, Slovakia tops Canada 4-3
- Ryan Nelsen to miss Oceania Nations Cup
- Rights lawyers blocked from defending Chen nephew
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Asia stock markets sink on US, Europe worries
- China shadow looming, Taiwan's Ma set for 2nd term
- Miss World boss plans Fiji trip after fiasco
- Rights lawyers blocked from defending Chen nephew
- NATO: 2 international troops killed in Afghanistan
- Chinese solar makers reject US dumping ruling
- Taiwan shares close down 2.79%
- U.S. Congress to debate sale of F-16 fighters to Taiwan
- Bollywood star banned over IPL scuffle
- Chinese solar makers reject US dumping ruling
- Vietnam bus plunges off bridge into river; 34 dead
- Bollywood star banned over stadium scuffle
- Local petrochemical firm finances museum for Tainan
- French autistic kids mostly get psychotherapy
- Oil falls to near $92 after sharp 2-week selloff
- Global leaders seek to corral Europe crisis
- Spain stocks fall sharply after Moody's downgrade
- Wake planned Friday for Mary Richardson Kennedy
- Activists: Syrian forces shell rebel town
- HTC confirms court's order to meet with Apple
- Nurses' pre-NATO rally expected to draw thousands
- China rejects US ruling in solar dumping case
- 9/11 families upset over ground zero museum delays
- Glaxo undeterred by Human Genome 'poison pill'
- Honda, Kagawa named in Japan squad
- Taiwan-born `god of making money' dies
- Local bourse dives on escalating concerns over Greece debt
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Australian player Pomersbach detained for assault
- Russian defense plant worker convicted of treason
- Legislature rejects revision of presidential recall act, ban on U.S. beef
- Taiwan-China affairs laws need reform: president
- UN observers chief calls for end to Syria violence
- Suu Kyi photo exhibit opens in hometown Yangon
- Netanyahu skeptical Iran would end nuclear program
- Bomb blasts at bird market in Baghdad kill 5
- 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' makes Time's 10 greatest films list
- China-based retailer plans primary listing in June
- Filipino Christian group protests Lady Gaga shows
- Taiwan pushing for expansion of Information Technology Agreement
- Brumbies beat Hurricanes 37-25 in Super 15
- Beckham thrilled about carrying Olympic flame
- House showdown looms over indefinite detention
- State banquet to feature home-grown agricultural products
- UNDP: Rio summit is about motivation, not treaty
- Evidence mixed for Zimmerman's self-defense claim
- Netanyahu skeptical Iran would end nuclear program
- Kanye West to debut short film at Cannes festival
- Turkmenistan pardons 1,000 prisoners for holiday
- Turkey warns companies against Cyprus gas search
- UN rights panel probes use of mercenaries in Libya
- UN: Monitors alone cannot end Syria bloodshed
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Greece to dissolve Parliament for new election
- Texas boy suspended over NBA shave scores tickets
- Solskjaer in talks with Villa over manager's job
- World's largest student-based design expo begins in Taipei
- Government urged to list sanatorium as historic site
- Lady Gaga tweets photo with Taiwanese fan
- Ma pledges review of policy implementation amid ratings slump
- Vietnam arrests 4 shipping execs in scandal
- Vietnam arrests 4 shipping executives in scandal
- Taiwan military urged to work with bird specialists
- Germany's Schaeuble: crisis may last for 2 years
- Broad's first ball leaves Chanderpaul stranded
- Poland's Jaruzelski says he is close to death
- Obama to tout $3B pledge for food security
- Pope praises US efforts to welcome immigrants
- Federal appeals panel to hear CIA leak case
- Italian Open Results
- Pro-EU Tadic leading polls ahead of runoff vote
- World Cup Shooting Results
- Sri Lanka grants bail for ex-army chief
- Serbia holds key presidential runoff Sunday
- American jihadi says he had 'privileged' childhood
- 102 foreign reporters to attend Ma's inauguration
- Large U.S. congressional delegation to attend Ma's inauguration
- Scholarships set up in memory of late Taishin chief
- Taiwan to share national health insurance experience at WHA
- Malawi president looks into predecessor's death
- Poulter, McDowell through in World Match Play
- Chelsea plays for high stakes in Champions League
- Serena Williams in semis after Pennetta retires
- Putin gives top job to tank factory worker
- Philippines stops boat convoy to disputed shoal
- Mental health an issue in US stabbings trial
- Spanish stocks focus of investor concern
- Police detain 400 at Occupy protest in Frankfurt
- Europe woes keep markets on edge
- Report: HSBC says regulations may prompt UK exit
- Iranians rally to denounce Bahrain-Saudi ties
- Queen's Jubilee guest list raises eyebrows
- Pfeilschifter wins 3P gold in World Cup shoot
- Malawi's president vows to repeal gay ban
- Divided but peaceful 2 years after Thai violence
- Swansea's Rodgers snubs Liverpool approach
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- Q2 growth in output of large-sized flat panels to be limited: report
- Disco legend Gaynor mourns fellow diva passing
- Magazine digest -- Third-largest organic food chain plans expansion
- Oil edges up to near $93 after big 2-week sell-off
- Turkey warns companies against Cyprus gas search
- Protesters descend on US town for G-8 meeting
- Philippine prosecutors dismiss fraud case involving Taiwanese
- Candlelit Cannes party celebrates women in movies
- Explosions rock Russian military arsenal
- FACEBOOK IPO LIVE: The social network goes public
- In 'Moonrise Kingdom,' Wes Anderson relocates
- Top Israel court tightens enforcement of equal pay
- UK surveillance could yield window into lives
- Heynckes to Abramovich: Keep Di Matteo
- Villa to stage Community Shield due to Olympics
- US futures rebounding as G-8 leaders gather
- Sweden: 2 detained in Uzbek critic shooting case
- DPP heavyweights to head May 19 protest parade
- Serbian capital Belgrade setting up gay safe house
- Rockets kill 2 NATO troops, 3 Afghan civilians
- Spanish government OKs freedom of information law
- Largest protests yet in Syrian city of Aleppo
- Burn it like Beckham: the Olympic flame
- Polisario slams Morocco for distrusting UN envoy
- Emergency law faces vote in Quebec student protest
- Women's World Boxing Championships Results
- Adams, Ren set up repeat final in 51-kg category
- Column: Champions League gets thinking fan's final
- 'One person, one pumpkin' campaign launched to help farmers
- Ex-Chelsea manager Grant to leave Belgrade club
- Late 2013 expected completion date of Taiwan-New Zealand trade talks
- Queen's Jubilee guest list raises eyebrows
- US stocks edge higher ahead of Facebook IPO
- Imprisoned star of 'Reality' impresses at Cannes
- House OKs indefinite definition of terror suspects
- German privacy official warns Facebook investors
- Leaders of Taiwan's allies arrive for Ma's inauguration
- Hundreds leave Venezuelan prison amid standoff
- 16 years and many convictions later, felony suspect to be released
- Jury begins deliberations in John Edwards case
- Greece to dissolve Parliament for new election
- Police detain 24 in international phone scam
- Poland to press for Afghan mission end at summit
- Diplomats: Nuclear agency chief may visit Tehran
- Myanmar welcomes easing of US economic sanctions
- Iranian singer in hiding in Germany after threats
- Liverpool tweets fans: Who should be manager?
- Largest protests yet in Syrian city of Aleppo
- Largest protests yet in Syrian city of Aleppo
- Largest protests yet in Syrian city of Aleppo
- Largest protests yet in Syrian city of Aleppo
- Largest protests yet in Syrian city of Aleppo
- Largest protests yet in Syrian city of Aleppo
- Taiwan less internationalized than South Korea, China: TSMC head
- Heynckes: No penalties please in CL final
- Heynckes: No penalties please in CL final
- Heynckes: No penalties please in CL final
- Heynckes: No penalties please in CL final
- Heynckes: No penalties please in CL final
- Heynckes: No penalties please in CL final
- Heynckes: No penalties please in CL final
- Cannes entry 'Paradise: Love' looks at sex tourism
- Cannes entry 'Paradise: Love' looks at sex tourism
- Cannes entry 'Paradise: Love' looks at sex tourism
- Cannes entry 'Paradise: Love' looks at sex tourism
- Cannes entry 'Paradise: Love' looks at sex tourism
- Cannes entry 'Paradise: Love' looks at sex tourism
- Cannes entry 'Paradise: Love' looks at sex tourism
- Cannes entry 'Paradise: Love' looks at sex tourism
- Cannes entry 'Paradise: Love' looks at sex tourism
- Cannes entry 'Paradise: Love' looks at sex tourism
- Cannes entry 'Paradise: Love' looks at sex tourism
- Cannes entry 'Paradise: Love' looks at sex tourism
- David McCullough talks up 'The Great Bridge'
- David McCullough talks up 'The Great Bridge'
- David McCullough talks up 'The Great Bridge'
- David McCullough talks up 'The Great Bridge'
- David McCullough talks up 'The Great Bridge'
- David McCullough talks up 'The Great Bridge'
- Pope praises US efforts to welcome immigrants
- Pope praises US efforts to welcome immigrants
- Pope praises US efforts to welcome immigrants
- Pope praises US efforts to welcome immigrants
- Pope praises US efforts to welcome immigrants
- Pope praises US efforts to welcome immigrants
- Nadal, Serena Williams reach Italian Open semis
- Nadal, Serena Williams reach Italian Open semis
- Nadal, Serena Williams reach Italian Open semis
- Nadal, Serena Williams reach Italian Open semis
- Nadal, Serena Williams reach Italian Open semis
- Nadal, Serena Williams reach Italian Open semis
- Nadal, Serena Williams reach Italian Open semis
- Researcher suggests China concede little to South Korea in FTA talks
- Germany: Arms lobbyist to be set free on bail
- Germany: Arms lobbyist to be set free on bail
- Germany: Arms lobbyist to be set free on bail
- Germany: Arms lobbyist to be set free on bail
- Germany: Arms lobbyist to be set free on bail
- Germany: Arms lobbyist to be set free on bail
- Strauss finds form as England eye lead at Lord's
- Strauss finds form as England eye lead at Lord's
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwan bourse to open to qualified Chinese banks
- Pact with New Zealand could help industry, hurt agriculture: study
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- TSMC chair vows to lead company as long as health permits
- Greece to dissolve Parliament for new election
- Greece to dissolve Parliament for new election
- Greece to dissolve Parliament for new election
- Greece to dissolve Parliament for new election
- Greece to dissolve Parliament for new election
- Greece to dissolve Parliament for new election
- Greece to dissolve Parliament for new election
- Greece to dissolve Parliament for new election
- Greece to dissolve Parliament for new election
- Greece to dissolve Parliament for new election
- Greece to dissolve Parliament for new election
- Greece to dissolve Parliament for new election
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- Facebook set to begin trading after $16B offering
- FACEBOOK IPO LIVE: The social network goes public
- FACEBOOK IPO LIVE: The social network goes public
- FACEBOOK IPO LIVE: The social network goes public
- FACEBOOK IPO LIVE: The social network goes public
- FACEBOOK IPO LIVE: The social network goes public
- FACEBOOK IPO LIVE: The social network goes public
- FACEBOOK IPO LIVE: The social network goes public
- FACEBOOK IPO LIVE: The social network goes public
- FACEBOOK IPO LIVE: The social network goes public
- FACEBOOK IPO LIVE: The social network goes public
- FACEBOOK IPO LIVE: The social network goes public
- FACEBOOK IPO LIVE: The social network goes public
- Poulter extends dominant match-play run in Spain
- Poulter extends dominant match-play run in Spain
- Poulter extends dominant match-play run in Spain
- Poulter extends dominant match-play run in Spain
- Poulter extends dominant match-play run in Spain
- Poulter extends dominant match-play run in Spain
- Poulter extends dominant match-play run in Spain
- Facebook stock jumps 10 percent in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps 10 percent in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps 10 percent in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps 10 percent in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps 10 percent in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps 10 percent in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps 10 percent in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps 10 percent in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps 10 percent in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps 10 percent in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps 10 percent in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps 10 percent in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps in public debut
- Facebook stock jumps in public debut
- US, Sri Lanka hold talks to patch up strained ties
- Heynckes: No penalties please in CL final
- US official favors church, state separation
- UN urges massive support for Afghan forces
- Cannes entry 'Paradise: Love' looks at sex tourism
- UK surveillance program could expose private lives
- Cavendish wins 13th stage of Giro d'Italia
- Pakistan: President to attend NATO summit
- 100,000 protest against Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou on eve of 2nd term (video)
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou responds to protests
- Chen Chu says she won’t attend President Ma Ying-jeou’s second-term inauguration
- PFP: James Soong may not appear at the protest
- President Ma apologizes to people at conference as mass match protesting against him
- TVBS poll shows President Ma approval drops to 20 percent before inauguration
- Closure of subway entrances unnecessary: KMT city councilor
- Taichung mayor Jason Hu says he will be absent for President Ma’s inauguration tomorrow
- Tainan: one hundred tour buses to advance on protests
- Giro d'Italia Results
- Oil prices lower ahead of G8 summit
- Texas ordered to pay ex-inmate $2M over conviction
- Top seed Kaymer dumped out of World Match Play
- Chaka Khan to perform Houston tribute at Apollo
- Morocco, opposition group clash over UN envoy
- Bahrain protesters decry unity plans with Saudis
- Fitch ratings agency downgrades 5 Greek banks
- Women's Professional Soccer folds after 3 years
- Cayman Islands lawyers face pro bono proposal
- Facebook stock up slightly in public debut
- Obama touts $3B in pledges to help feed Africa
- Malawi's president vows to repeal gay ban
- UN urges massive support for Afghan forces
- US stocks edge lower on Europe worries
- Djokovic, Nadal, Serena Williams advance in Rome
- Irish deny plan to overturn `no' vote to EU treaty
- Paraguay begins training in thin Bolivian air
- House OKs $642 billion US defense bill
- Jurors in Edwards trial ask to look at exhibits
- Cubans denied US visas have record of engagement
- Obama and Hollande tackle eurozone crisis
- Yemeni troops kill 11 al-Qaida militants in south
- Hollande pledges French support in Afghanistan
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- US official praises church, state separation
- Greece: Germany's Merkel suggests euro referendum
- Diplomats: Nuclear agency chief to visit Tehran
- Greek politics, Spain banks test eurozone survival
- Ribery aiming to make it count in CL final
- England vs West Indies Scores
- Jurors ask to look at exhibits in Edwards trial
- Key European bank elects Briton as new president
- England vs West Indies Scoreboard
- Luna Rossa wins on day 2 in ACWS in Venice
- Top-seeded Kaymer loses at World Match Play
- 2 Algerian coastguards killed in bomb attack
- Sri Lanka presents post-war reconciliation plan
- Lampard: Chelsea happy to be underdog in Munich
- Strauss hits ton as England surge into lead
- French leader sticks to Afghan pullout timetable
- Federal appeals panel hears CIA leak case in US
- House OKs $642 billion defense bill
- Brazil president to receive apologies for torture
- US judge: Woman who sent back Russian boy must pay
- Ex-US priest guilty in plot to kill abuse accuser
- Repsol: Exploratory oil well off Cuba comes up dry
- Drogba denies reports he could sign with Barcelona
- Pentagon says China may build aircraft carriers
- Kostevych wins 2nd gold at World Cup shoot
- Steyn, Mishra help Deccan beat Rajasthan in IPL
- Woman wants to fight charges in baby's death
- Journalist kidnapped in northern Mexico
- Juventus looks to complete double against Napoli
- 200-year-old shipwreck found in Gulf of Mexico
- APNewsBreak: Loretta Lynn married at 15, not 13
- Houston: 5 free things for visitors to do
- Brazil president to receive apologies for torture
- G-8 activists predict peaceful Maryland protests
- Sales for US print, electronic books up overseas
- Social Media stocks tumble
- Salvage firm: Concordia wreckage gone by early '13
- Judge weighs multiple 9/11 trials at Gitmo
- German baritone opera singer Fischer-Dieskau dead
- Poll: Opposition to Iran going nuclear widespread
- Activists predict peaceful protests for G-8 summit
- US soldier faces murder charges in Iraq deaths
- Michigan's Shields earns spot to box in Olympics
- Hundreds leave Venezuelan prison amid standoff
- Toronto police to face disciplinary hearings
- Remnants of Haiti's army march in the capital
- Ultra-Orthodox plan NYC meeting on Internet risks
- Man pleads not guilty to stalking Mila Kunis
- Largest protests yet in Syria's biggest city
- Mad cow quarantines lifted at 2 California dairies
- US Soldier faces murder charges in Iraq shooting
- Jurors in Edwards trial will resume talks Monday
- 10-year Treasury yield rises from near record low
- Kravitz is guest designer of Toms collection
- Camp David in the international spotlight with G-8
- APNewsbreak: 3 Irish dissidents arrested
- Hundreds of protesters marching through Chicago
- Stocks fall on Europe worries; Facebook debuts
- 4 killed in military helicopter crash in Venezuela
- Toronto police to face disciplinary hearings
- George Clinton, Black Eyed Peas settle song suit
- Willie Nelson picks his 'Heroes,' including Snoop
- Rocket, weather look good on eve of new space era
- US town's monument upsetting Japanese officials
- Facebook up falls flat in public debut
- Gay marriage spawns big spike in online videos
- UN imposes sanctions on Guinea-Bissau coup leaders
- Sean Penn holds Haiti fundraiser at Cannes
- Dollar falls against euro for first time in a week
- Cache of evidence in shooting, still huge gaps
- NASCAR partners with Twitter for live events
- Greece: Germany's Merkel suggests euro referendum
- Social media stocks tumble on tepid Facebook IPO
- Iran, Syria among topics for G-8 and NATO
- Spain may have to revise its 2011 budget deficit
- Facebook falls flat in public debut
- Stocks fall on Europe worries; Facebook debuts
- Wheat jumps again on worries about dry weather
- Rio served search warrant over Olympic golf course
- French leader sticks to Afghan pullout timetable
- George Clinton, Black Eyed Peas settle song suit
- Olympic flame arrives in Britain
- Beyond Facebook: A look at social network history
- Quebec passes law in effort to end daily protests
- Rio fails to show Olympic golf course contracts
- Journalist kidnapped in northern Mexico
- Facebook stock debut fails to sizzle
- Lewis wins in Sybase in quest for 2nd straight win
- Cubans denied US visas have record of engagement
- British Olympic group gets OK on drug compliance
- War of 1812 bicentennial sites, events all over US
- Intelsat files plans for public offering
- Tomlinson retains IBO title in shortened fight
- America expands once again _ digitally, this time
- APNewsbreak: 5 Irish dissidents charged
- Nasdaq glitch confuses investors of Facebook IPO
- Journalist kidnapped and killed in northern Mexico
- Chicago protesters break away from nurses' rally
- Lewis advances in Sybase, chasing 2nd straight win
- Mary Kennedy services planned amid apparent rift
- Researcher apologizes for study of gay therapy
- US man pleads guilty to online Ponzi scheme
- US man pleads guilty to online Ponzi scheme
- Clint Eastwood's family gets real on new E! series
- Facebook stock closes nearly flat in debut
- Prison for ex-priest in plot to kill abuse accuser
- Hagar: Not surprised at Van Halen tour woes
- Emanuel: Chicago NATO summit is already paying off
- Cubs P Kerry Wood retires after 13-plus seasons
- Messi, Aguero, Zabaleta named in Argentina squad
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Sprint Showdown Lineup
- Man's defibrillator stops knife during attack
- UN imposes sanctions on Guinea-Bissau coup leaders
- Today In History
- Obama, Romney both shy about economic specifics
- Activists to Obama: reassess Ethiopia partnership
- Obama gay marriage support stirs battlegrounds
- France's Hollande sticking to early Afghan pullout
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-NASCAR Sprint All-Star Race Lineup
- Kyle Busch takes pole for NASCAR All-Star race
- Georges wins stage, Zabriskie leads Tour of Calif
- Tour of California Results
- Judge weighs multiple Guantanamo 9/11 trials
- Diplomats: UN experts say NKorea violates sanction
- Cuban president's daughter to meet with gay groups
- Sri Lanka to probe civil war abuses on its own
- Dufner takes Nelson lead with late birdie spree
- Soldier faces murder charges in Iraq base deaths
- Madagascar president hopes for elections soon
- 'Da Vinci Code' author Dan Brown speaks
- Hundreds leave Venezuelan prison, ending standoff
- Loretta Lynn married at 15, not 13
- Blue Jays hit 5 HRs, rout Mets 14-5
- Vietnam arrests shipping executives in scandal
- 'Da Vinci Code' author Dan Brown speaks in US
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Arencibia leads Blue Jays to 14-5 rout of Mets
- 76ers stun Celtics 92-83 in Game 4 to even series
- LA Police: 2 arrests in Chinese student killings
- 4th high-ranking Mexican army officer detained
- Braves beat Rays as interleague begins
- NBA Daily Playoff Glance
- Output of Taiwan's IC industry falls in Q1
- Fire on bus of Muslim pilgrims kills 16 in India
- Blind China activist preparing to head to US
- Taiwan needs more advanced high-performance jets: defense ministry
- Electric car network gets first test in Israel
- 73-year-old Japanese woman scales Mount Everest
- Lady Gaga takes fans by storm in Taipei
- Blind Chinese activist prepares to leave for US
- Blind Chinese activist prepares to leave for US
- U.S. anti-dumping tariffs on China solar firms may benefit Taiwan
- Jokes and sympathy _ Obama greets his G-8 guests
- Ma to speak about opposition-led protests ahead of inauguration
- Highlanders beat Bulls 16-11 in Super 15
- Car bomb explodes near security agencies in Syria
- Amid apparent rift, kin mourn Mary Kennedy
- Rocket set to blast off, open new space era
- Youths in Philippines continue Lady Gaga protest
- U.S. House votes to sell 66 new fighter jets to Taiwan
- Parliament dissolved; new elections on June 17
- Workshop to promote investment in the Philippines
- Torch starts its 8,000 mile journey
- China has not abandoned military option in Taiwan Strait: U.S. report
- Echoes of Eurozone crisis at NATO meeting
- Thousands protest Taiwan leader's inauguration
- Taiwan banks' exposure to PIIGS countries below NT$30 billion
- Syria: Suicide car bomb hits military compound
- Student killed, 7 hurt in blast near Italy school
- German union, employers agree 4.3 percent raise
- Fujian science park looks for Taiwanese investments
- Youths in Philippines protest against Lady Gaga
- SpaceX rocket launch aborted in last minute
- G-8 leaders put focus on European financial crisis
- Crusaders beat Blues 59-12 in Super 15
- 1 dead, 3 missing after Turkish ship capsizes
- Blind Chinese activist leaves for US
- German union, employers agree 4.3 percent raise
- U.S. report on China's military build-up a 'reminder': defense ministry
- Over 200 U.S. lawmakers extend congratulations to President Ma
- Cabinet lineup complete on eve of Ma's inauguration
- Will Smith slaps journalist who tried to kiss him
- Spirited singing fails to enliven Mozart opera
- Aurora expects operations to improve quarter by quarter
- Poulter's World Match Play run ended by Quiros
- Turkmenistan claims largest Ferris wheel record
- United Daily News: DPP should offer its solutions
- Taylor, Ren win gold at women's boxing worlds
- SpaceX rocket launch aborted in last second
- Serena Williams withdraws with back injury
- President apologizes for unpopular policies on eve of inauguration
- Heavy clouds likely to dampen excitement over annular solar eclipse
- Tunnel blast kills 19 at Chinese construction site
- Taiwan pledges US$2m for EBRD projects
- Super 15: Cooper returns for a 34-20 Reds victory
- 10,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- World Match Play Results
- Military parade for UK queen's Jubilee
- UBS Securities cuts target price on HTC shares
- CAL to offer four charter flights to Cairns
- 3 charged with terror conspiracy in Chicago
- Qatar and UAE call on citizens to leave Lebanon
- Chinese activist who fled house arrest heads to US
- Sendai beats Nagoya to widen lead in J-League
- West Indies fight back as England wickets tumble
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- Olympiakos of Greece beats Melbourne Victory 4-1
- Ferries to run at night from Kinmen, Matsu to China
- Australian player Pomersbach released on bail
- Gunter Sachs art collection to be auctioned in UK
- ArcelorMittal's Kazakh workers demand salary hike
- Thousands mark 'Red Shirt' crackdown in Bangkok
- Marriage rate in Taiwan rising: ministry
- Solskjaer snubs Aston Villa to stay on with Molde
- U.S. delegation upbeat about continued cooperation with Taiwan
- Beijing rejects US report on Chinese military
- G-8 leaders put focus on European financial crisis
- Talk of the Day -- Be an angel who creates opportunities for others
- England vs. West Indies Scores
- Indian envoy summoned by Italian minister in Rome
- Blind Chinese activist heads to U.S.
- Official: Kurdish rebels kill construction worker
- Layout decided for Puerto Rico status referendum
- Taiwan's largest salt sculpture unveiled in southern Taiwan
- Police: Ohio tourist fatally run over in Jamaica
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- England lead West Indies by 155 runs
- England vs. West Indies Scoreboard
- Suicide blast kills 13 in eastern Afghanistan
- Student dies, 7 hurt in blast near Italian school
- Torch starts its 8,000 mile journey
- Ma explains perspective on controversial policies
- Rafael to replace Daniel Alves in Brazil squad
- Liu wins 110 meters hurdles in Shanghai
- LaBeouf returns to Cannes, this time with pride
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Faith vs love in Cannes entry 'Beyond the Hills'
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Thousands protest Taiwan leader's inauguration
- Thousands protest Taiwan leader's inauguration
- Thousands protest Taiwan leader's inauguration
- Thousands protest Taiwan leader's inauguration
- Thousands protest Taiwan leader's inauguration
- Thousands protest Taiwan leader's inauguration
- Thousands protest Taiwan leader's inauguration
- England vs. West Indies Scores
- England vs. West Indies Scores
- England vs. West Indies Scores
- England vs. West Indies Scores
- England vs. West Indies Scores
- England vs. West Indies Scores
- England vs. West Indies Scores
- Suicide blast in Syria hits military compound
- Suicide blast in Syria hits military compound
- Suicide blast in Syria hits military compound
- Suicide blast in Syria hits military compound
- Suicide blast in Syria hits military compound
- Suicide blast in Syria hits military compound
- Egypt's election body promises free, fair election
- Egypt's election body promises free, fair election
- Egypt's election body promises free, fair election
- Egypt's election body promises free, fair election
- Egypt's election body promises free, fair election
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- Egypt's election body promises free, fair election
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- 20,000 march at Frankfurt Occupy protest rally
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- England lead West Indies by 155 runs
- England lead West Indies by 155 runs
- England lead West Indies by 155 runs
- England lead West Indies by 155 runs
- England lead West Indies by 155 runs
- England lead West Indies by 155 runs
- England lead West Indies by 155 runs
- England lead West Indies by 155 runs
- England lead West Indies by 155 runs
- England lead West Indies by 155 runs
- England lead West Indies by 155 runs
- England lead West Indies by 155 runs
- England lead West Indies by 155 runs
- England lead West Indies by 155 runs
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- Obama to Congress: Put banking rules in place now
- England vs. West Indies Scoreboard
- England vs. West Indies Scoreboard
- England vs. West Indies Scoreboard
- England vs. West Indies Scoreboard
- England vs. West Indies Scoreboard
- England vs. West Indies Scoreboard
- England vs. West Indies Scoreboard
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- Sharapova and Li Na to play in Italian Open final
- 3 charged with terror conspiracy ahead of NATO
- 3 charged with terror conspiracy ahead of NATO
- 3 charged with terror conspiracy ahead of NATO
- 3 charged with terror conspiracy ahead of NATO
- 3 charged with terror conspiracy ahead of NATO
- 3 charged with terror conspiracy ahead of NATO
- 3 charged with terror conspiracy ahead of NATO
- 3 charged with terror conspiracy ahead of NATO
- 3 charged with terror conspiracy ahead of NATO
- 3 charged with terror conspiracy ahead of NATO
- 3 charged with terror conspiracy ahead of NATO
- 3 charged with terror conspiracy ahead of NATO
- Lady Gaga arrives in Philippines amid protests
- Lady Gaga arrives in Philippines amid protests
- Lady Gaga arrives in Philippines amid protests
- Lady Gaga arrives in Philippines amid protests
- Lady Gaga arrives in Philippines amid protests
- Lady Gaga arrives in Philippines amid protests
- Lady Gaga arrives in Philippines amid protests
- Lady Gaga arrives in Philippines amid protests
- Lady Gaga arrives in Philippines amid protests
- Lady Gaga arrives in Philippines amid protests
- Lady Gaga arrives in Philippines amid protests
- Lady Gaga arrives in Philippines amid protests
- Lady Gaga arrives in Philippines amid protests
- Lady Gaga arrives in Philippines amid protests
- 5.9 quake shakes up northern Chile
- 5.9 quake shakes up northern Chile
- 5.9 quake shakes up northern Chile
- 5.9 quake shakes up northern Chile
- 5.9 quake shakes up northern Chile
- 5.9 quake shakes up northern Chile
- 5.9 quake shakes up northern Chile
- 5.9 quake shakes up northern Chile
- 5.9 quake shakes up northern Chile
- 5.9 quake shakes up northern Chile
- 5.9 quake shakes up northern Chile
- 5.9 quake shakes up northern Chile
- Gael Garcia Bernal's confident 'No'
- Gael Garcia Bernal's confident 'No'
- Gael Garcia Bernal's confident 'No'
- Gael Garcia Bernal's confident 'No'
- Gael Garcia Bernal's confident 'No'
- Gael Garcia Bernal's confident 'No'
- Gael Garcia Bernal's confident 'No'
- Gael Garcia Bernal's confident 'No'
- Gael Garcia Bernal's confident 'No'
- Gael Garcia Bernal's confident 'No'
- Gael Garcia Bernal's confident 'No'
- Gael Garcia Bernal's confident 'No'
- Mourners gather in NY for funeral of Mary Kennedy
- Mourners gather in NY for funeral of Mary Kennedy
- Mourners gather in NY for funeral of Mary Kennedy
- Mourners gather in NY for funeral of Mary Kennedy
- Mourners gather in NY for funeral of Mary Kennedy
- Mourners gather in NY for funeral of Mary Kennedy
- Mourners gather in NY for funeral of Mary Kennedy
- Mourners gather in NY for funeral of Mary Kennedy
- Mourners gather in NY for funeral of Mary Kennedy
- Mourners gather in NY for funeral of Mary Kennedy
- Mourners gather in NY for funeral of Mary Kennedy
- Mourners gather in NY for funeral of Mary Kennedy
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Obama: G-8 leaders put focus on eurozone crisis
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Jackie Chan goes out fighting
- Liu wins 110m hurdles in Shanghai Diamond League
- Turks protest scaled-down holiday ceremonies
- Obama wants new banking rules put in place soon
- Scottish Football Results
- English Football Results
- Hearts brush aside Hibs 5-1 in Scottish Cup final
- Le lancement de la fus
- Le lancement de la fus
- Le lancement de la fus
- Le lancement de la fus
- Le lancement de la fus
- Le lancement de la fus
- ‘One Republic of China, Two Areas’ is most rational definition of Taiwan-China status: Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou
- Taiwan groups protest against inauguration President Ma Ying-jeou (video)
- Taiwan opposition to launch motion of no confidence in Cabinet
- Full text of President Ma Ying-jeou's inaugural address on May 20
- President Ma Ying-jeou says he will keep KMT chairmanship
- Yemen: 36 killed in fighting with al-Qaida
- Russian artists parade their creations in protest
- 3 men charged with terror conspiracy ahead of NATO
- Shanghai Diamond League Results
- NORAD intercepts 2 aircraft near Camp David
- Amador wins 14th stage of Giro d'Italia
- Blast kills 2 policemen in Iraq
- Italian Open Results
- G-8 leaders hope Greece remains in eurozone
- Fire risk prompts recall of nearly 87,000 Jeeps
- Klimov edges Reitz, Schumann for World Cup gold
- 2 killed as car crashes at French rally
- Luna Rossa Swordfish wins on day 3 in ACWS
- Rookie Clauson crashes during Indy 500 qualifying
- Officials: 5 killed in Somalia blasts
- Sharks beat Cheetahs 34-20 in Super 15
- McDowell edges past Garcia in nervy playoff
- Rafael Nadal reaches Italian Open final
- 2 Americans detained in Haiti in pro-army march
- Vaz Te scores to take West Ham into Premier League
- Sybase Match Play Championship Results
- Sri Lanka president celebrates war victory
- Michelle Obama hosts G-8 spouses at White House
- Pressel rallies to upset Choi, No. 1 Tseng ousted
- Detained protesters accused of Chicago terror plot
- Jamaica burns all marijuana seized in last 2 years
- Prosecutors: Trio planned to attack Obama's HQ
- Spoleto Festival celebrates Philip Glass' 75th
- West Indies struggling to save 1st test at Lord's
- Chelsea picks Bertrand for Champions League debut
- G-8 leaders ready to respond to oil disruptions
- Cardinal's presence felt at US church-abuse trial
- Leinster powers to 3rd Heineken Cup in 4 seasons
- Rights group accuses Egypt's military of torture
- Servia, Clauson crash during Indy 500 qualifying
- Sri Lanka celebrates end of war anniversary
- 2 Americans detained in Haiti in pro-army march
- Fabio Capello says he will not coach Chelsea
- Morkel, Yadav shine as Delhi shatters Punjab hopes
- Libya: Benghazi hold first post-Gadhafi vote
- White House acclaims exit of activist from China
- World Ice Hockey Championship Results
- Bomb kills 1 student, wounds 7 in Italy
- Vatican: New book of leaked documents `criminal'
- Vatican: New book of leaked documents `criminal'
- Vatican: New book of leaked documents `criminal'
- Vatican: New book of leaked documents `criminal'
- Vatican: New book of leaked documents `criminal'
- Vatican: New book of leaked documents `criminal'
- Vatican: New book of leaked documents `criminal'
- Vatican: New book of leaked documents `criminal'
- Vatican: New book of leaked documents `criminal'
- Vatican: New book of leaked documents `criminal'