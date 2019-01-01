英文新聞列表 English News List
- Benfica seals last-16 place by drawing at United
- Fed announces third round of bank stress tests
- Inter Milan reaches last 16 of Champions League
- Basel beats Otelul Galati 3-2 to keep in Euro race
- Jamaica PM vows review of troubled roadway program
- Obama: I'm tax -cutter, Republicans should agree
- Haiti justice minister resigns under pressure
- Chileans protest pro-Pinochet tribute; 7 injured
- Bayern, Inter, Benfica qualify in Champions League
- Suit against US state alleges abuse at school
- Pepper spraying Occupy officer previously honored
- AP Source: JP Morgan buys LME stake from MF Global
- US governor bans death penalty for rest of term
- Obama: I'm tax-cutter, Republicans should agree
- Ajax closes in on qualifying with draw at Lyon
- University: Questioning of 3 US students postponed
- Dominican authorities probe US bomb plot suspect
- Rampant Real crushes Dinamo 6-2 to seal Group D
- Republican rivals to debate foreign policy
- Jamaica PM vows review of troubled roadway program
- Man arrested over $1M suitcase left in Aussie cafe
- Griffin O'Neal pleads guilty to DUI
- Details of baseball's new labor deal
- Hunter expects court to mediate NBA lawsuit
- Bachmann, Perry clash over Pakistan aid
- Gingrich: Cutting off gasoline would contain Iran
- Indiana fair victims sue Sugarland over collapse
- Influential jazz drummer Paul Motian dies in NYC
- US university leader: I did not want use of force
- Justice Department sues Utah over immigration law
- Asian stocks down after US cuts 3Q growth estimate
- Tuesday's International Football Results
- Cuba relaxes rules on family migration to capital
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Republican rivals debate Iran, terrorism
- American Samoa beats Tonga in WCup qualifier
- Roots welcome Bachmann with pointed song
- Ballan to lead BMC at Tour Down Under
- Bombs defused near Philippine massacre site
- Harris ready for recall in 1st test vs New Zealand
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Kenneth weakens some, still Category 4 hurricane
- Oilers beat Predators, close on Wild
- UN: Afghan law to protect women rarely enforced
- Helicopter crashes installing Christmas tree in NZ
- Mexico to probe report of drug campaign financing
- Influential jazz drummer Paul Motian dies in NYC
- Australian police probe News Corp. allegations
- Apple Daily: Berlin Philharmonic's Taiwan sensation
- Shares of cell phone camera lens maker rally on rush orders
- Pakistani Taliban spokesman denies cease-fire
- Molinari brothers return to defend World Cup
- Singapore's SPH sues Yahoo for copyright violation
- SKoreans remember deadly NKorean attack a year ago
- Australian police probe News Corp. allegations
- NTU, Tokyo University kick off second joint exhibition
- DNA to test claims of human trafficking victim 'kin'
- Wandering goat causes high-speed train delay
- Taiwan shares close down 2.76%
- Pakistani ambassador's departure leaves void
- Syrian activists say 28 killed in 1 day
- FCC chairman opposes AT&T takeover of T-Mobile
- India investigates train fire that killed 7
- Samoa, American Samoa win WCup qualifiers
- James Taylor, Selena Gomez join Swift onstage
- Khmer Rouge ex-president denies role in policies
- Martinez wins the 'Dancing' mirrorball
- Abu Dhabi's IPIC pays back $3.75B in loans early
- Syrian activists raise death toll to 28
- Oil falls below $97 amid weak US economic growth
- Pakistan names new envoy to US in wake of scandal
- Senior and Son make a good team on Champions Tour
- Police search New Zealand media for PM recording
- China says Libya ready to compensate companies
- Congo opposition official killed days before poll
- India vs. West Indies Scores
- French court rules on Noriega extradition
- Man sentenced to 20 years for insulting Thai queen
- Kenneth weakens rapidly to Category 2 hurricane
- Ton-up Bravo takes West Indies to 494-4 at tea
- FIFA's Blatter calls racism row "closed"
- German opposition lambasts rising 2012 deficit
- India vs. West Indies Scoreboard
- Foreign minister meets alleged human trafficking victim in U.S.
- Police, protesters clash for 5th day in Egypt
- Thomas Cook shares recover a bit in early trading
- Taiwan shares plunge as global economic concerns loom large
- Daiwa Securities cuts target price on MediaTek shares
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- New find sheds light on ancient site in Jerusalem
- Occupy protests cost nation's cities at least $13M
- Firm behind Gulf's clean-energy city cuts staff
- Denmark football great Carl Aage Praest dies
- Dubai's island builder to build artificial reefs
- Khmer Rouge ex-leader denies key role in atrocity
- Survey shows eurozone contracting further in Nov
- Kubica to miss start of 2012 F1 season
- Shell and Turkey sign oil, gas search deal
- More Chinese companies interested in attending Taiwan expos
- French court rules on Noriega extradition
- UK rate setters united on pause in stimulus
- Spain tops FIFA rankings, England up to No. 5
- Israeli whistleblower starts serving prison term
- China opposes expanded sanctions against Iran
- KMT hopes to push for farmer subsidy hike soon
- Merkel sets conditions for Greek bailout loans
- Protests flare up in Bahrain before unrest report
- World Bank: Afghanistan will need aid for years
- Navy Blue Angels fly into era of budget questions
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- `Taiwan's Sherlock Holmes' dies aged 84
- Werder Bremen's Pizarro our for 4 weeks
- Oregon governor bans death penalty for term
- Dutch state in compensation talks over massacre
- Fired CEO of embattled Olympus returns to Japan
- New find sheds light on ancient site in Jerusalem
- Flame On! Marvel reignites the Human Torch
- Israel girding for possible trouble for Egypt pact
- Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to bat first
- Palestinian membership threatening UNESCO programs
- Ex-president's son registers for legislative election
- World Bank: Afghanistan will need aid for years
- ICC prosecutor: Gadhafi son to be tried in Libya
- UK lawyer: Tabloid hacking led to untrue stories
- Public to receive updates on runway restoration project
- Australian cyclist Locke tests positive for doping
- SKorea flaunts firepower year after NKorean attack
- Eurozone recession signals mounting
- Nigeria president fires anti-corruption czar
- Report: England players focus on money at WCup
- Eagle back on Poland kit, under fan pressure
- Bravo's big century takes West Indies to 575-9
- Vienna opera singer Jurinac dies at 90
- Illegal migrants cost Russia $1.3 billion a year
- UN envoy: Yemen leader to sign power-transfer deal
- India vs West Indies Scoreboard
- UK rate setters united on pause in stimulus
- Turkmenistan to boost China gas deliveries
- Red Cross confirms staff kidnapped in Yemen
- Prosecutors drop case against German ex-minister
- Fired CEO of embattled Olympus returns to Japan
- Global economic fears knock markets down
- 'Isabel' not ready to contact family: foreign minister
- Checklist that helped save Apollo 13 on auction
- Bravo's 166 leads West Indies to 575-9 on day 2
- UK lawyer: Tabloid hacking led to untrue stories
- Taiwan, China reach consensus on banking issues
- Turkish PM apologizes over 1930s killings of Kurds
- Singapore publisher sues Yahoo over copyright
- Europe gets signal from Russia's Mars moon probe
- Taiwan machinery output in Q3 could be down slightly from Q2
- Pope accepts resignation of another Irish bishop
- Dutch state in compensation talks over massacre
- Disabled group protests against airliner's discrimination
- UK lawyer: Tabloid phone hacking was widespread
- Red Cross confirms staff kidnapped in Yemen
- German bond auction meets weak demand
- Employment bureau creates 20,000 temporary jobs, vocational trainings
- Medvedev: Russia may target missile defense sites
- KMT legislator-at-large candidates complete registration
- UN worried about religious intolerance in Maldives
- Nokia Siemens to lay off 17,000 worldwide
- Prosecutors drop case against German ex-minister
- Eccentric Gambia leader poised to win another term
- Pakistan cricketers lose appeal against jail terms
- Merkel admits 'failures' in neo-Nazi investigation
- Czechs want to ease worries over nuclear plan
- Puerto 8 to stand trial, facing 2 years in prison
- Lithuania issues warrant for Russian banker
- DPP ticket registers for 2012 presidential election
- Madelon named new San Lorenzo coach
- UN envoy: Yemen leader to sign power-transfer deal
- Quake shakes southern Greek island
- Ahmadinejad: West should prove Iran nuke claims
- Gingrich takes risky position on immigration
- Political ties alleged over violent Nigeria sect
- Greek conservative leader backs fiscal targets
- Fitch warns about French borrowing costs
- Oil falls to near $96 amid weak US economic growth
- India's Tata Sons picks family outsider as chief
- Nokia Siemens to lay off 17,000 worldwide
- WHO chief slams tobacco firms that 'harass' gov'ts
- Taiwan to install LED street lights soon: Ma
- Germany suffers surprisingly weak bond auction
- Slightly more in US seek unemployment benefits
- Consumer spending up slight 0.1 percent in October
- AP-GfK poll: Italians see immigration as `good'
- US October durable goods orders fell 0.7 percent
- Sri Lanka approves committee for postwar reforms
- Eccentric Gambia leader poised to win another term
- Egypt market rebounds from early losses
- UN worried about religious intolerance in Maldives
- After new leak, climatologist takes case to public
- ICC prosecutor: Gadhafi son to be tried in Libya
- Billboard honoring Nicki Minaj as rising star
- Asustek says market 'overreacting' to hard drive shortage
- Strike set to disrupt public services in Portugal
- Greek conservative leader backs fiscal targets
- Deere 4Q profit up 46 percent on strong sales
- Iran: West must prove its claims about Iran nukes
- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Scores
- First live organ donation by condemned prisoner allowed
- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Students not getting enough sleep, survey finds
- Signal received from Russia's Mars moon probe
- HTC losing dominance in LTE phone market: Citigroup
- Hon Hai chairman's wife fined for misuse of caregiver
- Economy gets mixed batch of news ahead of holidays
- Pastore: David Beckham would help ambitious PSG
- Israeli chief rabbi pushes kosher 'pork
- Puerto 7 to stand trial, facing 2 years in prison
- Kenneth weakens rapidly to Category 1 hurricane
- Tanvir grabs four as Sri Lanka limited to 218-9
- Azeri journalist dies following stabbing
- Women boxers fight skirts idea ahead of Olympics
- Stocks fall on mixed economic news in US, China
- UN envoy: Yemen leader to sign power transfer deal
- Turkish PM apologizes over 1930s killings of Kurds
- Police begin removing Occupy camp in Toronto
- Slightly more people seek unemployment benefits
- Server Djeparov wins AFC Player of the Year
- International criticism of Egypt's rulers mounts
- Ex-lawmaker and professor tops PFP legislator-at-large list
- Ex-leader: Khmer Rouge atrocities are 'fairy tale'
- Climate Change: South Africa has much to lose
- Founder and chairman Akula leaves SKS Microfinance
- Medvedev: Russia may target US missile shield
- Strike set to disrupt public services in Portugal
- SKS Microfinance founder Akula leaves as chairman
- Costlier holiday travel off and running across US
- Signal received from Russia's Mars moon probe
- Climate Change: South Africa has much to lose
- 7 arrested in Amish haircutting attacks in US
- Co-branded EasyCard a result of technology progress: Taipei Mayor
- HTC trims Q4 outlook, says to review S3 acquisition
- Sri Lanka approves committee on postwar reforms
- UN chief: Yemen leader signing agreement to leave
- Mudslides in southern Italy kill 3 people
- 6 seriously injured in Spanish hotel gas blast
- O'Sullivan keen on being England rugby coach
- Political ties with violent Nigeria sect alleged
- James Murdoch quits board of UK news publisher
- After new leak, climatologist takes case to public
- Talk of the Day -- iPad 3 launch to benefit Apple supply chain
- Parents of missing Madeleine tell of media pursuit
- Bahrain report: excessive force in crackdowns
- China to offer fast track treatment to Taiwanese banks in 21 provinces
- US bishop is investigated amid Episcopal schism
- WHO chief slams tobacco firms that 'harass' gov'ts
- India's Tata Sons names Mistry next company chief
- Romania: Senate speaker loses post
- Austria opposes eurobonds
- Sales of midsize cars shrink as buyers go smaller
- Yemen's Saleh says he'll work with next government
- French riot police clash with anti-nuke protesters
- Heat wave kills more than 77 elephants in Zimbabwe
- Microsoft stepped up as a bidder for Yahoo
- Brazil breaks off Chevron's exploration activities
- Yemen president Ali Abdullah Saleh sign a deal to end his 33 yeaes rule
- EU demands right to override national budgets
- U.N. envoy: Yemen leader to sign power-transfer deal
- Taiwan, China to hasten banks’ cross-straits access approval
- U.S. Microsoft signs agreement to scrutinize Yahoo
- Taiwan DPP presidential candidate Tsai, Su register for election
- Thousands rally in Cairo, Egypt despite vote pledge, Cabinet resignation
- Taiwan dollar weakens, bonds rise on global slowdown concerns
- Parties still divided over farm pension hikes
- Brazil suspends the oil company Chevron's drilling permission
- Taiwan DPP sues Ma and Wu over musical
- Taiwan campaign Party Chairman Soong to sue China Times over allegations
- Tunisian security forces fired teargas to disperse protesters
- Taiwan tourist hits HK airline for discrimination
- Lawyers for Michael Jackson's doctor ask for probation
- Warrants issued against Kuwaiti activists for storming parliament
- Khmer Rouge leader slams ‘fairytale’ accusations
- U.N. committee condemns Syrian rights violations
- Republican rivals hit out at U.S. aid to Pakistan
- Israeli woman jailed for leaking army secrets of killings of Palestinians
- U.N. seeks more aid for Philippine war, flood victims
- Chairman resigns India's largest microlender, SKS
- Bahrain’s king promises reforms after report
- iPad 3 launch to benefit Taiwan's Apple supply chain
- Standard & Poor lifted Iceland outlook to stable and confirm BBB
- Libya militias hold 7000 innocent people including foreigners, women, children
- U.S. Apple Working With Japan company Sharp on new product "iTV"
- Taiwan's smartphone maker HTC trims Q4 outlook, says to review S3 acquisition
- Bahrain’s king says Iran fuels the Bahraini uprising despite report
- Ma： Taiwan is going to install LED street lights soon
- Arab League ready to impose sanctions on Syria
- Outrage over new Malaysian assembly law
- 80 percent of the elementary and junior high school's students in Taiwan not getting enough sleep
- Economy would suffer if tax cut, jobless aid end
- Europe banks seek more cash from central bank
- Yemen President Ali Abdullah Saleh steps down finally
- Economy means scaled-back Thanksgiving for many
- Asia stocks down after U.S. revises growth data
- Latin America's rich trade ties to China
- Foreign minister meets alleged human trafficking a Taiwanese woman names Isabel in U.S.
- Toy safety report finds some holiday dangers
- Unsolved crimes remain in Libya bring consecutive killings: ICC prosecutor
- NASA launching 'dream machine' to explore Mars
- University hit by new climate leak ahead of talks
- UN human rights chief urges end of killings in Egypt
- In first class, showers and a good night’s sleep
- Family ties help reshape U.S.-Cuban relations
- More from the financial pro who lost his home
- In God they trust
- Broken America: The country of limited possibilities
- Lifeguard believes Wood could have been saved
- Influential jazz drummer Paul Motian dies in NYC
- Martinez wins the ‘Dancing’ mirrorball
- Everyday heroes perform small deeds that deserve big thanks
- Oil prices drop on poor Chinese data, Euro zone tension
- Profile of Pakistan New Ambassador to US, Sherry Rehman
- Giving thanks helps your psychological outlook
- Personal health: It’s time to say goodbye to all that stuff
- U.N.: AIDS epidemic stabilizing, still work to do
- Sound of Music comes to Salzburg
- Steve Jobs' $4.6B in Disney shares in a trust
- Miami Beach getting ready for Art Basel Dec. 1-4
- New deal extends baseball’s labor tranquility
- No. 14 Kansas beats UCLA 72-56 to reach Maui final
- North Korea: turns South Korea leader’s office into sea of fire
- FIFA’s Blatter calls racism row ‘closed’
- Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun wins NL MVP
- China to soothe lending restrictions for small banks
- US to welcome Bahrain human rights report
- PFP leader James Soong registers as 3rd candidate in Taiwan election
- US police arrest tyrant Amish bishop who beats dissidents, cuts off their beards
- Obama forces Yemen to carry out 'historic transition'
- Australia Parliament New Speaker Peter Slipper: Intend to be Independent
- Syrian forces kill at least 4 ahead of Arab League talks
- Zara will open a flagship store on Zhong Xiao East Road, Taipei, next 24th November
- ICC says it has only competence in Seif prosecution of Moamer Kadhafi's son Seif al-Islam
- China announces naval exercises in Pacific Ocean after Obama asserts influence
- Taiwan Taitung County Government providing English-language environment and services
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou apologizes for missing culture targets: KMT
- Turkey PM apologizes for bloody killings in Dersim, nearly 14000 Kurds dead
- Black Bat Cultural Artifacts Exhibition Hall launches “My Super Hero” picture book
- DPP slams Taiwan government spending on economy show
- Bonds Climb: Philippine Peso fell to the lowest level in six weeks on Stock Losses
- Attack explosion wounds several Kenyan soldiers
- U.A.E. to Develop Nuclear Power Said and Cost $30 Billion
- Afghan president assigns new central bank governor
- Samsung pokes fun at Apple iPhone in advertisement
- Portugal shut down public services and transport
- Egypt’s military apologizes on Facebook page for deaths in Tahrir Square
- Nokia Siemens to fire 17,000 worldwide
- Libya vows to work with ICC aware of Gadhafi son
- Ford Lio Ho is looking for 1000 Road Safety Ambassadors
- Reading plays of Shakespeare can help doctors become better?
- Light up the Christmas tree and the spirit of the festive season
- Special Thanksgiving/Christmas take-out hampers, preordering starts from Nov. 1
- Regent Taipei gives you the best year end/ spring wine party ever!
- "Eight-Treasure Turkey Takeout Gift Basket" Thanksgiving Debut
- Climate change makes South Africa to lose more and more
- Taiwan National Security Bureau to check interference bookies in elections
- US crude oil supplies drop by 6.2 million barrels
- Head of British tennis lobbies for tax law change
- Germany's auction flop adds to European debt fears
- James Murdoch quits board of UK news publisher
- Second place up for grabs in F1 finale at Brazil
- ICC prosecutor sees site of alleged Libya killings
- France to seek EU humanitarian help for Syria
- Occupy Wall Street plans benefit album
- US man says he interviewed in Craigslist job case
- Yemen's president agrees to step down
- Hariri tribunal: No immediate trials in absentia
- 6 Algerian militants killed army raid
- 6 Algerian militants killed in army raid
- China agrees to loan Venezuela $4 billion
- Monti urges 'rapid' resolution to corruption probe
- Police find 13 burned bodies in western Mexico
- Matfield to captain experienced Baa-Baas lineup
- Oil prices fall on global economic worries
- UK court battle to evict St. Paul's protesters
- Dylan cover discs to benefit Amnesty International
- Restraining order extended in Selena Gomez case
- Palestinian rivals to hold rare working meeting
- Swiss academic to lead FIFA 'solutions committee'
- 'Die Hard' star Willis selling Idaho home for $15M
- FBI arrests 7 in Amish haircut attacks in US
- English star Lee Westwood rejoins PGA Tour
- Stocks fall on weak economic news in China, Europe
- Cuba to decentralize postal service
- US health care chief bows out in political impasse
- Premier League struggler Blackburn backs Kean
- World economic crisis hurts Brazil industry
- US cities spend at least $13M on Occupy protests
- Yemen president of 33 years to quit amid uprising
- City drops immigration case against Mercedes exec
- Berdych saves match point in beating Tipsarevic
- Irish nominee to EU court rejected over debt error
- FBI arrests 7 in Amish haircut attacks in US
- US man's death linked to Ohio Craigslist job case
- Judge says Canada anti-polygamy law constitutional
- US lawyer's murder case ends in mistrial
- Germany's auction flop adds to European debt fears
- US: No change to missile shield amid Russia threat
- Groupon's shares fall below IPO price
- Finally! After 30 defeats, American Samoa wins
- Yemen's Saleh was slippery master of maneuvering
- France to seek EU humanitarian help for Syria
- Need cash? Pawn shops edge into the mainstream
- American journalist detained by Egyptian police
- Pakistan beats Sri Lanka to win 4-1 in ODI series
- Russians flock to see Virgin Mary relic
- Euro falls to 7-week low against dollar
- FBI arrests 7 in Amish haircut attacks in US
- Settlement in Hulk Hogan divorce case in US
- George Michael reported in Vienna hospital
- Canadian judge says polgamy ban should be upheld
- Bing hitches holiday hopes to Rudolph the reindeer
- Cuba to decentralize postal service
- Kosovo court sentences former rebel for war crimes
- Caribbean braces for drop in tourism spending
- Belgian king tells coalition broker to continue
- With eye on Egypt, Israel prepares for the worst
- Review: Seriously, who does not like the Muppets?
- George Michael in Vienna hospital
- Obama welcomes Saleh's decision to step down
- Ford proposes Spain layoffs for 4,000 workers
- 23 killed in western Mexico, 16 of them burned
- Canadian judge says polygamy ban should be upheld
- Court date delayed for suspect in NYC bomb plot
- US Teamsters expand lawsuit against Mexican trucks
- APOEL reaches Champions League knockout stage
- Yemen president of 33 years quits amid uprising
- Bahrain report: excessive force in crackdowns
- Wednesday's Champions League Results
- Fort Sill Apaches win trust lands in US
- Treasury prices gain on strong 7-year note auction
- Plzen beats BATE 1-0 in Champions League
- Magnitude-5.9 quake hits near Japan nuclear site
- Metals prices fall on economic worries
- Vegas pitching airlines, travelers as gate to Asia
- Thanksgiving travel rush is under way across US
- Police: Son suspected in Russian woman's death
- This holiday season, the tablet goes mainstream
- US welcomes Bahrain human rights report
- Reports: Microsoft gains access to Yahoo's books
- UN needs millions to help end attacks on women
- Brazil suspends Chevron's drilling permission
- APOEL fans celebrate team's Champs League success
- Plan ditched to revive pair of ABC soaps online
- Caribbean braces for drop in tourism spending
- Recycled junk gives a new look to snowboard trails
- Belgian king rejects coalition broker resignation
- Miami Beach getting ready for Art Basel Dec. 1-4
- Faye Dunaway gives up NY home after landlord sues
- Moody's warns US not to back off deficit cuts
- Vieux Carre Commission protects French Quarter
- 'GI Joe 2' crew member killed during filming
- Spreading Europe stress sends stock to lower close
- UN needs millions to help end attacks on women
- With dream in reach, Egypt's Brotherhood stumbles
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Palestinians hope for US reserve over UNESCO funds
- Kiwis to put trust in numbers instead of hunches
- ATP World Tour Finals Results
- Reviews: Box sets from U2, Pink Floyd, Sting, more
- Ferrer stuns Djokovic 6-3, 6-1 at ATP Finals
- Olympiakos edges Marseille 1-0 in Champions League
- Valencia routs Genk 7-0 to set up Chelsea clash
- Van Persie secures Arsenal's Champions League pass
- GM spent $1.78M lobbying federal government in 3Q
- Spreading Europe stress sends stock market lower
- Set decorators use decor to flesh out characters
- Barcelona beats AC Milan 3-2 to win Group H
- Man guilty of visa fraud in Thai welders' case
- Strains in German economy trouble Europe
- Brazil suspends Chevron's drilling permission
- US man acquitted of murdering 5 teenagers in 1978
- Groupon's shares fall below IPO price in 3 weeks
- Leverkusen snatches late 2-1 win over Chelsea
- Sandusky lawyer says 2 new abuse claims unfounded
- Latest developments in the Occupy protests
- Porto wins in Ukraine, keeps qualifying bid alive
- Hungarian pleads guilty to hacking into computers
- Man pleads guilty to hacking into computers
- Yemen president of 33 years to quit amid uprising
- 40 years later, skyjacker's identity a mystery
- Olympiakos downs Marseille 1-0 in Champions League
- Arsenal advances, Chelsea slumps in Champs League
- Report: Wrong fetus terminated in Aussie hospital
- Scottish Football Results
- US diplomat accuses Uruguay major of assault
- Spreading Europe stress sends stock market lower
- Microsoft signs agreement to scrutinize Yahoo
- Sandusky lawyer says 2 new abuse claims unfounded
- Leverkusen snatches late 2-1 win over Chelsea
- Ferrer stuns tired Djokovic 6-3, 6-1 at ATP Finals
- Family: US student arrested in Egypt called home
- `Dragonriders' author Anne McCaffrey dies aged 85
- NYPD orders officers not to interfere with press
- Steve Jobs' $4.6B in Disney shares go to trust
- Read, crew await high-seas help after mast breaks
- Scientist helps mother die in final 'act of love'
- Australian House of Representatives speaker quits
- Man guilty of visa fraud in Thai welders case
- Supervised visits for judge taped beating daughter
- Wildfire hits more than 20 homes in SW Australia
- Celtic beats Pars 2-1 to go within 7 of Rangers
- To track their pets, owners are trying GPS devices
- AP Sources: Talks resume toward ending NBA lockout
- Seattle 'superhero' won't face assault charges
- Scientist pleads guilty to helping mom die in NZ
- Today In History
- Crematoria send prosthetics as scrap for recycling
- Lawyers for Jackson doctor ask for probation
- Australian House of Representatives speaker quits
- US man: I interviewed in Craigslist job case
- College leader under fire for pepper-spray moment
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Clarke makes steady start at Australian PGA
- Teamsters expand lawsuit against Mexican trucks
- NYPD orders officers not to interfere with press
- NATO in Kosovo moves to dismantle Serb barricade
- Grenade attack in southern Philippines kills 4
- 2-month suspension from field hockey for Spuehler
- Australia A wins toss, to bowl in tour match vs NZ
- Nurse now faces 8 murder charges in Sydney fire
- Prosecutors seek 4-year sentence for Jackson doc
- Aussie House of Representatives elects new speaker
- New House speaker strengthens Australia's gov't
- Suzuki starts arbitration against Volkswagen
- SKorean Choi takes Australian PGA clubhouse lead
- Guatemala proposal for aged inmates draws anger
- NKorea threatens to attack SKorea presidency
- 24 killed in drug cartel-plagued Mexican state
- NKorea threatens to attack SKorean leader's office
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Fired CEO of Olympus speaks with investigators
- Report: Kuwait orders arrests for protest
- New House speaker strengthens Australian gov't
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Mexico arrests police chief in congressman killing
- Asia stocks muted after poor German debt auction
- Mexico: $93 million in corruption at electric co.
- West Indies bowled out for 590 in Mumbai test
- India vs West Indies Scoreboard
- Coach's lawyer says 2 new abuse claims unfounded
- Liberty Times: Probe needed into NSC adviser hiring
- Bruins edge Sabres, extend win streak to 10
- NKorea threatens to attack SKorean leader's office
- Citigroup downgrades HTC on huge guidance revision
- Shares of HTC dive on gloomy Q4 forecast
- International criticism of Egypt's rulers mounts
- India official: London Olympics must end Dow deal
- Portugal strike to hit public services, transport
- Oil hovers above $96 amid light holiday volume
- Foreign minister to visit Guatemala
- PFP team registers for 2012 presidential election
- Japan's emperor released from hospital
- Japanese PM Noda to support Tokyo 2020 Olympic bid
- Ex-CEO wants Olympus to come clean on scandal
- Afghan president nominates central bank governor
- 5 movies for which to be thankful
- Sammy removes Sehwag, India 74-1 at lunch
- Jetstar adds Beijing flight, eyes China expansion
- Sri Lanka takes first count of civilian war deaths
- Gingrich risks Republican ire on immigration
- NKorea threatens SKorea's presidency over drills
- Weinstein desires to become recognized film brand
- Architect: Beijing airport damage not design flaw
- Taiwan shares close up 0.85%
- Cities negotiating to close Occupy encampments
- Occupy Wall Street plans benefit album for itself
- Bowditch, Choi take Australian PGA 1st-round lead
- McCullum's 146 gives New Zealand ideal tour start
- Japanese PM Noda to support Tokyo 2020 Olympic bid
- Cummins reveals heel injury sustained Joburg win
- Asustek subsidiary eying private cloud market
- Majority of ex-rebels seek to join national army
- Gambia voters expected to re-elect longtime ruler
- Truce halts fighting in Cairo's Tahrir Square
- Pocock to captain Wallabies; O'Connor at flyhalf
- Manila court orders president's kin to give land
- Two professors jointly win Taiwan-France sci-tech award
- Swiss grapple with history of forced child labor
- More principals questioned in school lunch bribery scandal
- Nokia to delist from Frankfurt exchange
- Plastic bottle, water help light Kenyan slums
- NSB takes on protection of presidential candidates
- Taiwan shares rebound; government said to lend support
- Bahrain hints at evidence of Iran protest links
- Libya vows to work with ICC in case of Gadhafi son
- Japan basketball team hires 1st female head coach
- Gambia voters expected to re-elect longtime ruler
- Groups push for inclusion of nuclear issue in presidential debates
- Countrywide landline daytime rates to be same next year: NCC
- Government paying close attention to local bourse: spokesman
- Philippine court orders Aquino kin to give up land
- Climate change: South Africa has much to lose
- China power plants fined for pollution violations
- Plastic bottle, water help light Kenyan slums
- German business confidence rising slightly
- Former Romanian president hospitalized
- Saudi officials: 4 killed in Shiite protest
- Qualcomm challenges LCDs through new e-reader
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Germany arrests another neo-Nazi group suspect
- EVA Air obtains AEO certification
- Egyptian military apologizes; truce halts fighting
- Libya vows to work with ICC in case of Gadhafi son
- Qualcomm challenges LCDs through new e-reader
- Belarus opposition activist convicted
- France seeks broad backing for Syria aid corridors
- Life sentence for US tourist's Palestinian killer
- City to face Liverpool at start of tough schedule
- UK statistics agency confirms Q3 GDP rose 0.5 pct
- Majority of ex-rebels in Nepal seek to join army
- President unveils plan to promote green electricity
- Iraq executes 12 militants over wedding massacre
- EU backs humanitarian action in Syria
- Merkel, Sarkozy, Monti meet to try to stem crisis
- Woman believed to be mother of 'Isabel' says she did not sell her
- Lawsuit over 'Jew or not Jew' iPhone app dropped
- JK Rowling, Sienna Miller due at UK media inquiry
- Man angry about food prices slaps Indian minister
- Spain's premier-elect in crisis meet with Zapatero
- S&P cuts Egypt sovereign rating
- New giants among Macy's NYC parade balloons
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Bahrain hints at evidence of Iran protest links
- Strong earthquake hits northern Japan
- Charity recruits Santa Claus for 1,000 disadvantaged children
- Rival Palestinian leaders hold Cairo meeting
- Nokia to delist from Frankfurt exchange
- Serbian folk queen in court on new battery charges
- British police make computer hacking arrest
- Germany fears calmed by upbeat confidence survey
- PSG playmaker Pastore looking to rediscover form
- 1 soldier dead after blast hits Kenya army truck
- NCKU to establish international biodiversity research center
- iPhone 4S reportedly set for Taiwan release in mid-December
- Egyptian military suggests vote won't be postponed
- India vs. West Indies Scores
- 2nd earthquake of day shakes northern Japan
- Obama acknowledges tough economy this Thanksgiving
- Norwegian woman injured in Spain hotel blast dies
- Europeans stick by euro despite crisis
- PFP VP candidate shows certificate of loss of U.S. nationality
- Aussies lead at World Cup but Irish stars loom
- Actress Sienna Miller tells inquiry of media abuse
- Romania's President criticizes banks' greed
- Police use tear gas against protests in Tunisia
- 5 killed in violence-plagued southern Thailand
- Portugal lowered to junk status on big strike day
- Venus defeats Serena in exhibition in Colombia
- S&P cuts Egypt sovereign rating
- Atletico hoping to end winless run against Madrid
- Germany arrests another neo-Nazi group suspect
- Compulsory education needs to be overhauled: pundit
- Japan emperor leaves hospital after pneumonia bout
- Dozen potential security threats against Ma reported
- Tendulkar closes in on 100th century in 3rd test
- Egyptian military says vote won't be postponed
- FamilyMart plans at least NT$1.5 billion in capital expenditure
- UN rights official urges Maldives to stop flogging
- PSG playmaker Pastore looking to rediscover form
- Police use tear gas against protests in Tunisia
- Taiwan to take delivery of 3 search, rescue helicopters
- Juventus looking to go clear with win over Lazio
- Woman caught smuggling cocaine
- Livestock producers allowed to export to China
- Descendents of perpetrator, victim of 1871 massacre make peace
- Russian probe against dead lawyer extended
- Official: 7 Afghan security guards killed
- Yemeni doctors: 5 killed in demonstration
- Irish bank seeks to reverse tycoon's UK bankruptcy
- DGBAS cuts annual economic growth rate to 4.51%
- Oil near $97 amid light Thanksgiving volume
- Russia's rising women skaters seek gold in Moscow
- Bulgarian railway workers go on strike
- Portugal lowered to junk status as big strike hits
- Gladbach looks to rise to the top of Bundesliga
- Moroccan elections challenged by voter mistrust
- 21 NATO soldiers injured in Kosovo clash
- Gun issue represents tough politics for Obama
- Pope says economic crisis requires brotherhood
- 2 French citizens abducted from Mali hotel
- Egyptian court orders release of 3 US students
- Acer plans to launch mobile paying smartphones next year
- Ryanair head: Greek tourism will rise with drachma
- Taipei office in L.A. to issue visas for overseas mainland tourists
- France and Germany to propose changing EU treaties
- Exiled Madagascar leader Ratsiraka returns home
- EU agency: air pollution costs exceed $134 billion
- ICRC urges more effort on Kosovo missing
- Jordan frees 2nd group of militant suspects
- Taiwan seen unlikely to meet 2011 goal for tourist arrivals
- Wanted striker Cavani happy to stay at Napoli
- Plane with 6 aboard crashes in Arizona mountains
- 'Isabel's' sister expresses hopes for tribe's children
- Afghan president names new central bank governor
- Israeli PM: Peace with Egypt is mutual interest
- CAS completes hearing into Contador doping case
- Parliament guarantees right to protest in Myanmar
- Oscar-winning director starts film on Lech Walesa
- Israel sets world record for chemistry lesson
- Ibrahimovic plays down rift with Guardiola
- London theater turns England's riots into a drama
- Kazakh leader is made hero of allegorical play
- Deutsche Telekom pressing on with sale to AT&T
- Rival Palestinian leaders say they narrowed gaps
- 21 NATO soldiers injured in Kosovo clash
- Arizona lawmakers say they will build border fence
- Irish bank seeks to reverse tycoon's UK bankruptcy
- Mom elated that US students to be freed in Egypt
- EU backs humanitarian action in Syria
- 2 migrants die trying to slip into Greece
- AC Milan stays silent on Tevez reports
- Artists want policy debate with presidential candidates
- Workers of petrochemical giant suspected of fraud
- Nissan Motors mulling price increases due to strong yen
- Big stakes as US holiday shopping season arrives
- JK Rowling says press left her feeling under siege
- US-Egyptian writer alleges sexual abuse by police
- Festive Thanksgiving Day Parade heads through NYC
- Arab League threatens sanctions against Syria
- Top-selling cars in Latin America are unsafe
- Hungary to probe possible currency speculation
- Andrew 'shattered, disgusted' by report leaks
- India opens more to foreign multibrand retailers
- Libyan official says oil output increasing fast
- Violence in central Nigeria kills 7
- Eskom key reason South Africa is big polluter
- Relations improve between Barcelona-Madrid players
- Talk of the Day -- China to conduct Pacific naval drills
- Gay teen murder illustrates US schools' challenge
- Oscar-winning director starts film on Lech Walesa
- Romania's president thanks Prince Charles
- Singer Billy Corgan starts wrestling company
- O'Hara, Kruger share lead at South African Open
- Renault still not counting on Kubica in early 2012
- Snowless Scandinavians wonder 'where's winter?'
- EU to urge member states to accept Iranian exiles
- Zimbabwe expects $600 million from diamonds
- Rogge: preparations for Sochi Olympics on track
- Peruvians Protest against a $4.8 billion open-pit gold mining project
- Gay marriage in the U.S. could bring shifts in Republican race
- Americans celebrate thanksgiving by serving turkey or donating their time for anti-Wall Street Occupy movement
- Plane with 3 men, 3 children crashes at east of Phoenix in US
- Mexican report : 26 bodies dumped in mass slaying in Guadalajara
- PFP’s Soong registers as third candidate
- Egyptian military says vote won’t be postponed
- National Security Bureau keeps an eye on Taiwan president election bets
- Merkel, Sarkozy, Monti meet to try to stem crisis
- Calls for new protests in Egypt
- Cuba unveils new credit system for businesses, farms, homes
- Taiwan president Ma apologizes for missing culture targets: KMT
- Taiwan GDP rises at slowest pace since 2009; forecasts cut
- DPP slams MOEA spending on show
- Presidential debates need to discuss nuclear issue: public
- iPhone 4S may hit Taiwan in mid-December
- Taiwan Smartphone maker HTC cuts revenue forecast
- Egypt military rulers reject protester calls to step down immediately
- Palestinian rivals make fresh attempt at unity
- Moroccan elections challenged by voter mistrust
- Strike disrupts public services in Portugal
- Report: Iran lawmaker says 12 CIA agents arrested
- Sri Lanka takes first count of civilian war deaths
- Libya’s new government takes office to clean out remains of Gadhafi era
- Yen gains as Japanese stocks, won decline on Europe outlook
- Thanksgiving travel rush is under way across U.S.
- Iraq official: 3 bombs, 19 dead, 67 wounded in blasts
- Opening day for American holiday shopping shows divide
- China signals growth concern in rural credit boost
- Retailers push FED for yet lower debit fees
- Oil hovers above $96 amid light holiday volume
- This holiday season, the tablet goes mainstream
- Singapore publisher sues Yahoo over copyright
- Nokia Siemens to lay off 17,000 worldwide
- Afghanistan: Taliban militants attack NATO convoy, 10 Afghans killed
- Groupon's shares fall below IPO price in 3 weeks
- Penguin reverses course for now on Kindle lending
- U.S. Microsoft signs agreement to scrutinize Yahoo
- After new leak, climatologist takes case to public
- 19-year-old interior decorator builds clientele
- US conservative Republicans Gingrich gambles in bid to catch Romney
- Commentary: Go big, Mr. President
- Parents of missing Madeleine tell of media pursuit
- George Michael cancels gigs with pneumonia
- Prosecutors seek 4-year sentence for Jackson doc
- Man’s denial of paternity leaves wife dumbfounded
- More tourists head to Caribbean but spend less
- Macy’s NYC parade getting into monkey business
- WHO chief slams tobacco firms that ‘harass’ gov’ts
- The photographer and auteur loves to shock, surreptitiously
- Arab League’s more sanctions to Assad, Syria civilians still suffering with non-stop killings
- Arab League to Syria: admit monitors within 24 hours or face sanctions
- Bing hitches holiday hopes to Rudolph the reindeer
- Ex-Florida coach Meyer says no offer at Ohio State
- Talks resume toward ending NBA lockout
- Scandal puts PSU football discipline in spotlight
- No. 8 Memphis loses 91-88 in OT to Hoyas in Maui
- Wild sign 51-year old hockey goaltender
- 5 protesters died for supporting Yemen President regime
- Quick joint decision State Department and AIT to confirm Taiwan VP candidate Lin Ruey-shiung no longer holds US passport shows o
- Palestinian leaders meet; Israel: hope Abbas stay away from Hamas
- Taiwan bookie places ad to deny donations to President Ma Ying-jeou and to DPP
- Taiwan DPP candidate Tsai Ing-wen open-minded about China visit
- Report shows British women top obesity ratings in EU
- With strike capability, Russia threatens US about missile-defense plan in Europe
- 6000 residents evacuated due to chemical plant explosion in China
- People smugglers in Afghan as NATO leaving
- Giant balloons and million people crowd New York in Thanksgiving parade
- Russian news anchor fired after giving US President Obama the finger on air
- Nuclear waste shipment arrives in Germany
- Former Philippine President Arroyo asks for house arrest; health improving
- New retail policy has safeguards: India minister
- Morocco votes in first election since protests; Islamist party eyes victory
- Pakistani woman suspected of boiling husband's flesh
- World stocks getting lower due to Europe debt crisis
- Distance between Taiwan and China depends on human rights: President Ma Ying-jeou at Ai Weiwei show
- JK Rowling: UK press left me feeling under siege
- Stocks down again as Merkel rules out ECB role
- Egyptian court orders release of 3 US students
- New Libyan government sworn in
- Cuba unveils credits for farmers, entrepreneurs
- Canada's top court refuses US Steel appeal
- Absent Haiti quake panel slows reconstruction
- Arab League threatens sanctions against Syria
- IAAF signs $80m deal with European broadcasters
- Column: Arsenal's van Persie rivals Messi
- Germany deflects calls for ECB to have more power
- Triple bombings in Basra kill 11, injure 72
- Italian bank Intesa selects new CEO
- Report: Top-selling cars in Latin America unsafe
- O'Hara, Kruger share lead at South African Open
- Brazil bans smoking in enclosed public places
- F1 drivers not concerned about safety in Brazil
- Andrew 'shattered, disgusted' by report leaks
- Officials say US plane crash killed all 6 aboard
- Palestinian rivals talk, but fail to resolve rifts
- Federer beats Fish 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 at ATP finals
- Khodorkovsky hopes to see documentary on his fate
- Hungarians face evictions ahead of winter chill
- Fire strikes Shell pipeline in Nigeria
- Giffords serves Thanksgiving meal at US air base
- Triple bombings in south Iraq kill 11, injure 72
- 23 bodies dumped in mass slaying in Guadalajara
- SA Open organizers: Daly didn't snub us
- 3 dead in wave of attacks in northern Kenya
- US-Egyptian writer alleges sexual abuse by police
- Occupy movements across US celebrate holiday
- Latest developments in Arab world's unrest
- F1 Texas officials say they'll pay sanctioning fee
- US troops celebrate last Thanksgiving in Iraq
- Anne Frank's apartment open to public for 1 day
- Dynamo Dresden banned from German Cup
- Triple bombings in south Iraq kill 19, injure 64
- Ruth Stone, award-winning poet, dies in US at 96
- Govt party rules out pact with Morocco Islamists
- Afghan president condemns killing of 7
- Top Marine spends Thanksgiving in Afghanistan
- Nuclear waste shipment to Germany draws protests
- Study: Humans were catching tuna 42K years ago
- St Maarten finds local lionfish tainted with toxin
- France proposes top economist for ECB board
- McCaw faces long rehab after foot surgery
- Protesters reject Yemen president's power transfer
- Barrichello not worried about his F1 future
- Serbia's foreign minister appointed tennis chief
- Occupy movements around US celebrate holiday
- Egypt military rulers reject calls to step down
- Global Fund for world health halts new programs
- French court acquits 2 Opus Dei followers
- St Maarten finds local lionfish tainted with toxin
- Cuba unveils credits for businesses, farms, homes
- Turkey reduces prison terms for match-fixing
- China grants $4 billion loan, Chavez defends ties
- Gulf countries invest in Moroccan tourism industry
- 26 bodies dumped in mass slaying in Guadalajara
- UK judge says Berlusconi hearing must go ahead
- Papal envoy: rules for Legion-linked group invalid
- Trinidad PM says assassination plot uncovered
- Plane with 3 men, 3 children crashes in US
- Trinidad PM says assassination plot uncovered
- Tsonga beats Nadal to reach semis at ATP finals
- Pope envoy: Rules for Legion-linked group invalid
- Mexico acknowledges 2nd Mayan reference to 2012
- Occupy movements nationwide celebrate holiday
- Friday, December 2
- Gay marriage could bring shifts in Republican race
- Canada supports Libya's trial bid for Gadhafi
- England study: Low-risk births don't need hospital
- Protest against Peru gold mine
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Man in Australian $1M suitcase mystery charged
- Packers beat Lions 27-15 to improve to 11-0
- Mexico acknowledges 2nd Mayan reference to 2012
- Arroyo's health improving, asks for house arrest
- Yang takes early lead on 2nd day at Australian PGA
- Asia stocks slump on Europe debt crisis impasse
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Holes-in-one rule in same group at Australian PGA
- Holes-in-one rule in same group at Australian PGA
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- India loosens restrictions on foreign retailers
- Gov. of drug-plagued Mexico state send kids abroad
- Australian boy, 14, sentenced in Bali for drugs
- Tendulkar misses 100th international century
- Gov of drug-plagued Mexico state send kids abroad
- Ravens beat 49ers 16-6 in duel of Harbaughs
- Shares of China Steel rebound on loaned securities return report
- Culture chief-designate returns to take office
- Commercial Times: Are systematic adjustments of subsidies possible?
- Mexico catches escapees from island penal colony
- Two more principals in school lunch bribery scandal detained
- Earlier deals, longer hours woo US shoppers
- Oil hovers above $96 amid Europe debt worries
- Moroccans choose new parliament after protests
- Samoa, American Samoa draw World Cup qualifiers
- IRB changes points system for sevens series
- Australia to free some asylum seekers from centers
- Australia hit by injuries ahead of 1st NZ test
- India vs West Indies Scoreboard
- Ponting says he's not ready to retire
- Tendulkar misses landmark as India reaches 376-6
- Hungary says Moody's downgrade 'financial attack'
- Tendulkar misses 100th international century
- Taiwan shares close down 1.16%
- China launches probe of US renewable energy policy
- Fraser takes 2nd-round lead at Australian PGA
- SKorean official travels to NKorea to monitor aid
- Bracewell stars for NZ against Australia A
- Hungary says Moody's downgrade 'financial attack'
- Key could win outright majority in New Zealand
- Supercar makers chase China's superrich motorheads
- Europe debt concerns return to haunt Taiwan bourse
- Lithuania to dismantle troubled bank
- Australia to free some asylum seekers from centers
- Russia leaves key interest rate at 8.25 pct
- Foreign investors reconsider Balkans
- 'Teflon John' may win big in New Zealand election
- US urges quick transition to democracy in Egypt
- World stocks fall on Europe debt crisis impasse
- Vietnam PM says China used force to occupy islands
- New agreement signed to cut carbon emissions
- India vs. West Indies Scores
- India minister: New retail policy has safeguards
- Draft amendments to farmer pension scheme put to 2nd reading
- Tendulkar misses 100th hundred as India scores 482
- Pakistani suspected of boiling husband's flesh
- Besiktas in talks with Lakers forward Lamar Odom
- Arroyo, health improving, asks for house arrest
- DPP presidential hopeful 'open-minded' about China visit: report
- Shares of HTC extend losses to below NT$500 mark
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Nuclear waste shipment enters Germany
- Syria slams Arab League sanctions threat
- Lukoil's Q3 profit drops 20 pct to $2.2 billion
- Tendulkar misses 100th hundred as India scores 482
- In climate talks West would redefine rich and poor
- Egypt's Tahrir filling for anti-military protest
- Egypt raises interest rates, 1st hike in 3 years
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Russian wanted by Lithuania arrested in London
- United: Injured Anderson out until February
- Ireland team joins Australia in World Cup lead
- Healthier, Philippine ex-leader seeks house arrest
- Gridlock fears at Heathrow over UK strike
- Hibs hire Fenlon as new manager on 2 1/2-year deal
- Thousands line up to buy new Blackberry product
- Italy pays sharply higher rates in auctions
- Taiwan leader calls for artistic freedom in China
- Lebanese PM threatens to quit over Hariri tribunal
- Brother ordered held for 2 weeks in Halman slaying
- Investment key to stimulating domestic market: CEPD
- Canada's Halbert stands tall on WC ski circuit
- Sarkozy defends nuclear energy amid waste protests
- Bannan gets driving ban, fine after motorway crash
- Heathrow predicts massive gridlock in UK strike
- Tendulkar misses milestone in 3rd test vs. Windies
- Arab League: Syria ignores observer deadline
- Lewis Hamilton optimistic about 2012 F1 season
- Stocks tank as Italy debt fears resurface
- Referee in suicide attempt suffered depression
- Government to help industries hit by slowed growth: premier
- Gold Coast Sevens Results
- Amendment allows more flexible use of R&D results
- NZ, Samoa, Wales, SAfrica unbeaten at Gold Coast
- Mubarak-era premier asked to lead Egyptian Cabinet
- Rostelecom Cup Results
- Report: Senior Indian Maoist rebel leader killed
- Clashes shake Yemeni capital despite deal, 2 dead
- German Parliament backs more borrowing in 2012
- Arab League: Syria misses observer deadline
- EU looses billions through porous customs, laws
- EU loosing billions of euros due to illegal trade
- Clashes shake Yemeni capital despite deal, 2 dead
- Dutch terrorism suspect fights extradition to US
- Oil falls below $96 amid Europe debt worries
- Nuclear waste shipment enters Germany
- Mubarak-era premier picked to lead Egypt's Cabinet
- Barclays: Taiwan production activity might improve in Q4
- President: 3 Czechs arrested in Zambia not spies
- Gambia incumbent leads in preliminary results
- Lethal Van Persie inspiring Arsenal title push
- Real estate workers found to work longest hours in Taiwan
- 30-somethings top the list of online shoppers, survey finds
- Moroccans hold Arab Spring-inspired election
- Taiwan takes delivery of advanced search, rescue helicopters
- Talk of the Day -- President visits `Ai Weiwei Absent' show
- Healthier Philippine ex-leader seeks house arrest
- China, Pakistan boost anti-terror cooperation
- Ethiopia to join fight against Somalia militants
- Official: Greece may delay next election
- Sarkozy clings to nuclear energy amid protests
- UK pledges $1.5 billion to spur jobs for young
- A 'bizarre' saga for British ex-CEO of Olympus
- EU losing billions of euros due to illegal trade
- Cyprus FA bans Omonia coach, president
- Cross-Country World Cup Results
- American Samoa on a roll with 2-game unbeaten run
- Prosecutors charge 2 suspected Islamic extremists
- Ethiopia may join fight against Somalia militants
- Webber fastest in 1st practice for Brazilian GP
- Germany's Manroland applies for insolvency
- Shops in Beijing's Taiwan Street remain closed over dispute
- Ex-N.Y. Mafia boss found dead by river in Canada
- Paralympian joins bike team after recovery
- Relief supplies from Taiwan arrive in flood-stricken Thailand
- Clashes shake Yemeni capital despite deal, 2 dead
- Egypt new PM claims more powers than predecessor
- Officials: EU must stop illegal trade from Asia
- Tendulkar, Dhoni rested for ODIs vs. West Indies
- Webber fastest in 1st practice for Brazilian GP
- Sweden to hike capital requirements for banks
- German war memorial features Nazi bell
- Lost Dutch sailor rescued off Brazilian coast
- Tendulkar misses out on 100th international ton
- Concern as violence rises at German stadiums
- Taiwan's financial institutions urged to prepare for U.S. tax law
- Family of 'Isabel' decides to visit her in the U.S.
- Tzu Chi provides warm Thanksgiving for homeless people
- Nuclear waste shipment enters Germany
- Sri Lanka to bat versus Pakistan in T20 in UAE
- Russia secures ownership of Belarus gas pipelines
- Woman begins solo Antarctic crossing on skis
- Medvedev: Russian military to sharply reduce draft
- Bank owner wanted by Lithuania granted bail in UK
- Closing cross-strait gap hinges on human rights: president
- India cops accused of beating AP cameraman, others
- Taiwan higher education fair reaches Hanoi
- 412 legislative candidates to vie for 113-seat Legislature
- Ma denies Beijing supports his re-election bid
- ATP World Tour Finals Results
- French TV journalist assaulted by Cairo protesters
- Djokovic loses to Tipsarevic at ATP finals
- Romanian PM fires top aide over corruption
- Egypt new PM claims more powers than predecessor
- Vettel trying to enjoy F1 season finale in Brazil
- Paralympian joins pro cycling team after recovery
- Czech architect Karel Hubacek dies at 87
- O'Hara clings to lead, Goosen hovering 1 shot back
- White House puts up Christmas tree
- Russia secures ownership of Belarus gas pipelines
- 1 tourist killed, 3 kidnapped; UK warns: Don’t travel to Mali
- 100 boatpeople released per month: Australia Gov.
- Syria’s disregard on Arab League foretells more deadly human rights violation
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou calls on China to remove missiles
- PFP Chairman James Soong describes China as “more than a friend” for Taiwan
- BBC in Antarctic: Ice finger of death 'Brinicle' brings frosty fate underseas
- NATO helicopter attack Pakistani check point, death toll is up to 25
- Moderate Islamist party ‘PJD’ wins Morocco's parliamentary election
- NASA set to launch biggest explorer aims Mars
- To complete with Google, Foxconn group to build cloud-based technology center in Kaohsiung; Taiwan President Ma pleased
- KMT faces divisions on road to keeping absolute majority at Taiwan Legislative Yuan, DPP confident of victory
- NKorean leader rallies front-line troops
- Pakistan border incidental attack being investigated: NATO
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Jose Mourinho sees coaching ability in Xabi Alonso
- Stock trading mixed after rough week
- Pressure mounts as Syria misses observer deadline
- Witness: 1 European killed, 3 kidnapped in Mali
- EU's Rehn: Italy moving in right direction
- France to lend Nigeria $100M to grow bus network
- George Michael treated for pneumonia, cancels tour
- Australia to create marine reserve in Coral Sea
- Bank owner wanted by Lithuania granted bail in UK
- UN panel cites reports of child torture in Syria
- Di Maria, Marcelo return for Madrid; Kaka out
- Deschamps tight-lipped about dropping Gignac
- Aruba orders release of US man suspected in death
- Fierce clashes in Yemen leave 2 dead despite deal
- US stocks trading mixed after rough week
- EU's Rehn: Italy moving in right direction
- Carlos Tevez's agent in talks with AC Milan
- Hamilton fastest in practice for Brazilian GP
- IOC: No Indian plans for boycott of London Games
- Johnson: Leaked reports don't paint real picture
- Stocks recover on relatively upbeat US return
- Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Scores
- Iceland rejects Chinese bid for resort land
- Norway's Magnus Krog opens season with 1st WC win
- Asada leads Rostelecom Cup after short program
- Witness: 1 tourist killed, 3 kidnapped in Mali
- Poll predicts Putin's party to get just 53 percent
- Students say they were questioned before US flight
- Noah: accusations on doping were a wake-up call
- APNewsBreak: 2nd US Craigslist death suspected
- Eye problem rules McCalman out of Australia team
- Bodies identified in Mexico mass slaying
- Canadian company to mine bauxite in Guyana
- EU plan to unify air space is running late
- Sri Lanka all out for 141 in Twenty20 vs. Pakistan
- O'Hara clings to lead, Goosen hovering 1 shot back
- Libya's ex-oil minister criticizes new leaders
- Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Brazilian Grand Prix Results
- Dutch, Finns back stronger IMF role
- Ontario Teachers keeps stake in MLSE
- Chavez says gold being flown back to Venezuela
- Endangered baby gorilla born at Chicago zoo dies
- Italy's borrowing rates skyrocket, Monti scrambles
- Stocks slip to end the roughest week since Sept.
- S&P's lowers sovereign credit rating on Belgium
- Arrest in Chicago hospital parking garage shooting
- Putin: preparations for Sochi Games on track
- Occupy LA stands out for camp-city cooperation
- Protest against UN in Maldives
- Airlines cut small jets as fuel prices soar
- Mapuche Indians clash with Chilean police
- Iraqi president says country still needs Americans
- Motives of foreign student recruiters questioned
- Macedonian parliament fined for smoking violations
- Misbah leads Pakistan to win over Sri Lanka
- Syria faces sanctions but army stands by regime
- Laura Osnes is a shooting star in 'Bonnie & Clyde'
- Pentagon visit ahead for veteran who's dance champ
- Treasury rates edge up after a steep fall
- S&P's lowers sovereign credit rating on Belgium
- Applications close for All Blacks coach
- New Zealand polls open with premier riding high
- Italy's borrowing rates skyrocket, Monti scrambles
- Oil near $97 a barrel
- New Zealand polls open with premier riding high
- Tunisia ex-strongman's nephew gets 18 years prison
- Egypt's military under pressure from protests, US
- Peru's highlands conundrum: gold versus water
- Heathrow predicts massive gridlock in UK strike
- Video shows alleged abuse by Mexican police
- Mother says 3 arrested US students leaving Egypt
- Prosecutor: Reagan, Bush not criminally liable
- Morocco: Turnout for elections at 45 percent
- Carlos Tevez's agent in talks with AC Milan
- FBI: Body in US may be 2nd Craigslist ad victim
- German Football Results
- Moenchengladbach ends long wait to lead Bundesliga
- German Football Summaries
- Moroccans vote in modest numbers for elections
- Latest developments in the Occupy protests
- Chile's Senate approves education budget
- Alonso unhappy with Ferrari performance in Brazil
- Sharp elbows: Shoppers scuffle in US
- Attorney: 3 arrested US students on way to airport
- Metals prices fall on European debt crisis worries
- Italian Football Results
- Di Natale helps Udinese beat Roma 2-0
- Bodies identified in Mexico mass slaying
- Djokovic eliminated from ATP finals
- Caribbean news briefs
- Di Natale helps Udinese beat Roma 2-0
- 3 arrested US students to head home from Cairo
- Venezuela receives first gold shipment from Europe
- New bodies could bring US Craigslist toll to 3
- Euro falls to 7 1/2-week low against dollar
- Former NYT columnist, author Tom Wicker dies
- Real life slaying horrifies US Shakespeare town
- Greece: Migrants rescued from stranded trawler
- Ex-FBI chief named trustee in MF Global bankruptcy
- Best Sellers-Audio
- Former NYT columnist, author Tom Wicker dies
- Mexico: Drought hits water supply for 2.5 million
- Stockard Channing returns to 'Other Desert Cities'
- Murder trial date set for Van der Sloot
- No. 1 LSU powers past No. 3 Arkansas, 41-17
- Group files war-crimes complaint against Calderon
- Mayor: Occupy LA must leave City Hall camp Monday
- Stockard Channing eyes 'Other Desert' return
- Arizona museum displays bolo ties, symbol of West
- Oilers break long drought with win at Wild
- First of 3 arrested US students leaves Egypt
- Mayor: Occupy LA must leave City Hall camp Monday
- More post-crash battery fires involving Chevy Volt
- Virgin America CEO looks to make flying fun again
- Australian company buys stake in coal mines
- Talks aim for NBA by Christmas
- Venezuela receives first gold shipment from Europe
- New Zealand votes as PM seeks outright majority
- Watson, Fraser tied for Australian PGA lead
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Warner set to open for Australia vs New Zealand
- Battery fires prompts US probe of Chevy Volt
- China sentences 113 in tainted pork scandal
- Flooding in east Australia traps hundreds in homes
- Pakistan: NATO helicopters fire on checkpoint
- Pakistan: 7 troops dead in NATO helicopter attack
- 2 of 3 arrested US students leaves Egypt
- India vs. West Indies Scores
- Frederik Meijer, Meijer Inc. founder, dead at 91
- Ojha, Ashwin dismiss West Indies for 134
- Taiwan trying to find missing student in China
- KT Kim takes 3rd-round lead at Australian PGA
- HP ranks as largest foreign buyer of Taiwanese products
- Presidential candidate Soong supports unification with China
- India 16-0 chasing 243 for win against West Indies
- India urges action against Mumbai attack planners
- Early election results: NZ to keep election system
- Pakistan: Death toll from NATO attack up to 15
- Taiwan's luxury hotels reluctant to take shark fin off menu
- Early New Zealand election results favor premier
- Pakistan: 15 troops dead in NATO helicopter attack
- Pakistan: Death toll from NATO attack up to 25
- 2 of 3 arrested US students leave Egypt
- Egypt's economy slumps under weight of unrest
- Greek activists take on the power company
- Taiwan's first stock exchange expo opens
- Kumar returns to India test squad for Australia
- NZ, Fiji to meet in Gold Coast Sevens final
- Iraqi police: Bombs kill 7 near Baghdad
- Hon Hai to build cloud-based technology center in Kaohsiung
- India urges action against Mumbai attackers
- Nagoya keeps pressure on Kashiwa in J-League
- NY Times writer who covered JFK assassination dies
- Officials: Egypt protester killed outside Cabinet
- New Zealand's PM seeks outright election majority
- AP source: NBA owners, players get tentative deal
- NBA owners, players reach tentative deal
- Japanese group to hold thanksgiving prayer ritual in Taiwan
- Pakistan: 25 troops dead in NATO helicopter attack
- 2 of 3 arrested US students leave Egypt
- Belgians press on with effort to create government
- Soviet champion weightlifter Alekseyev dies at 69
- Iraqi police: Bombs kill 10 in and around Baghdad
- Mayor: Occupy LA must leave City Hall camp Monday
- Early results show Islamist party lead in Morocco
- Ireland closes in on World Cup before final round
- NASA's biggest Mars rover poised for blastoff
- North Korean leader rallies front-line troops
- New Zealand Labour leader concedes to PM Key
- NATO: Pakistan border attack being investigated
- Apple Daily: Please get down to business
- Mali: German killed; Dutch, SAfrican, Swede seized
- Taiwan telecom operators plan sales campaigns for iPhone 4S
- Early results show Islamist party lead in Morocco
- Ex-Libyan PM loses last Tunisia extradition appeal
- Gold Coast Sevens results
- Mali: German killed; Dutch, SAfrican, Swede seized
- Syrian group: Activist's wife abducted in Egypt
- New Zealand takes lead into 4th day of tour match
- World Cup ski jump canceled in Nordic combined
- Taiwan to promote premium agricultural products in Beijing
- All 3 arrested US students leave Egypt
- France's purchase of scooters from Taiwan sparks protest at home
- Afghan parliament approves new central bank head
- Murdoch son denies lobbying Australian senator
- Gelfand to challenge Anand in Moscow in May
- India draws with West Indies in final test
- Busy bridge collapses in Indonesia, scores injured
- Tang to stand for job of next Hong Kong leader
- Cross-country World Cup Results
- Fiji wins Gold Coast Sevens
- China says joint Mekong patrols begin in December
- Vonn's confidence soaring after GS win in Soelden
- Libyans recover looted Roman antiquities
- Iraqi police: Bombs kill 15 in and around Baghdad
- India vs. West Indies test ends in draw
- Twelve enterprises postpone plan to issue TDRs
- 'American Footsteps in Taiwan' exhibit on final leg in Taipei
- Belgian parties near deal to create government
- Yemen: Warplanes kill 80 anti-government tribesmen
- Pope: sex abuse 'scourge' for all society
- Ex-Libyan PM loses last Tunisia extradition appeal
- India vs West Indies Scoreboard
- Guatemala confers highest honor on Taiwan foreign minister
- Nigeria: Breakaway Biafra leader Ojukwu dies at 78
- Germany: 20 police injured during nuke protest
- Egyptian protesters clash with police, 1 dead
- Nigeria: Breakaway Biafra leader Ojukwu dies at 78
- Singaporean poultry supplier to list on OTC market Dec. 12
- India vs. West Indies test goes to last ball
- Rostelecom Cup Results
- Airports, schools to be hit in major UK strike
- Pakistan: 26 troops dead in NATO helicopter attack
- NZ leader wins 2nd term, pledges fiscal discipline
- Asada wins Rostelecom Cup
- Northug, Bjoergen win WCup races in Finland
- Libyans recover looted Roman antiquities
- Syrian dissident says his wife abducted in Egypt
- Bombs kill 15 in and around Baghdad
- Anti-money laundering experts inspect Vatican
- Spanish savings bank directors suspected of fraud
- Libyan women rally to demand help for rape victims
- German police, protesters clash at nuke protest
- HTC says Germany sales unaffected by IPCom case
- Talk of the Day -- Luxury home sales drop, prices remain intact
- Huefner takes season-opening World Cup luge race
- Vettel fastest in final practice at Brazilian GP
- Climate change hits Africa's poorest farmers
- Asada wins Rostelecom Cup
- Poland's football head faces probe
- Pakistan: 24 troops dead in NATO helicopter attack
- US tourist in critical condition in Cayman Islands
- President reaffirms commitment to U.S. arms procurement
- NASA launches super-size Mars rover to red planet
- ATP World Tour Finals Results
- NASA launches super-size Mars rover to red planet
- Federer beats Ferrer in semis at ATP finals
- Strong winds, rain kill at least 18 in Sri Lanka
- Stoke ends run of losses with win over Blackburn
- Otto surges into lead with 65 at SA Open
- If you raise the price, they'll still come
- Man United wary of Euro 2012 and Olympics
- German police, demonstrators clash at nuke protest
- Australia 60, Barbarians 11
- Australia routs Barbarians 60-11 at Twickenham
- Airports, schools to be hit in major UK strike
- Pope: sex abuse 'scourge' for all society
- Microlight aircraft crash kills 2 Germans in Spain
- Syrian dissident: wife freed after Egypt abduction
- Dortmund beats Schalke 2-0 to go top of Bundesliga
- NASA launches super-size rover to Mars: 'Go, Go!'
- Pakistan stops NATO supplies and is tensional with U.S. after strike
- Explosions kill 15 in Iraq when US troops retreat
- Egyptian protests and violent clashes overshadow elections
- Syria submerges security forces for sanctions
- Congo: two people were killed before poll clashes
- Explosions and heavy gunfire in Nigeria
- Kenyan navy to investigate shooting of 4 fishermen at sea
- Colombia: 4 captives inflict death on riots but fifth found alive
- Syrian military stands by regime to sweep economic sanctions from Arab League
- Bethlehem church, the town of Jesus' birth to get new roof after centuries
- Egypt's ElBaradei ready to lead government
- Hamas: Palestinians to ignore interim government
- Arab League to vote on sweeping sanctions against Syria
- Jordan: 100 Syrian military and police deserters have taken refuge in the kingdom
- Turkey pursues to end up conflict with Kurdish
- All 3 kidnapped SKoreans are released in Philippines
- Pakistan in retaliation for leaving NATO drivers in limbo
- Iran's parliament: to diminish diplomatic ties with Britain
- UK Coastguard: 6 missing after cargo ship sank in the Irish Sea
- NASA launched super-size rover “monster truck” to Mars
- Iran adds 3 domestically-built submarines to reinforce navy
- Kutai Kartanegara Bridge collapses in Indonesia killed at least 3 and 17 injured
- English Football Results
- Alleged LA-area pepper-spraying shopper surrenders
- Vettel wins record 15th pole at Brazilian GP
- Scottish Football Results
- Norwich beats QPR 2-1 in Premier League
- Kenya army to probe shooting of 4 men at sea
- Iran threatens to hit Turkey if US, Israel attack
- Wigan beats Sunderland 2-1 to move off EPL bottom
- Man United held to 1-1 draw by Newcastle at home
- Islamist party takes most seats in Morocco poll
- Adebayor scores 2 as Tottenham beats West Brom 3-1
- Blasts kill 15 in Iraq as US troops pull out
- Man United held to draw by Newcastle; Spurs win
- Ind. student arrested in Egypt coming home quietly
- Dortmund beats Schalke 2-0 to go top of Bundesliga
- Filipino police arrest 4 suspected AT&T hackers
- Asada, Hanyu win Rostelecom Cup
- Everton wins 2-0 at Bolton in Premier League
- US Cclleges defend humanities amid tight budgets
- Yemen sets date for presidential vote
- Congo: 2 killed in clashes days ahead of poll
- 3 American students arrested in Cairo flying to US
- Obama pops into bookstore, backs small businesses
- Brazil oil company reports small offshore gas leak
- Philly museum brings 'Birds of America' to public
- Dominican Republic to export rice amid surplus
- NATO attack allegedly kills 24 Pakistani troops
- Hooper leads Celtic to 5-0 win over St. Mirren
- Trump no more, Golden Nugget polishes own brand
- Colombian official: 4 captives of rebels slain
- On eve of Egypt's election, a revolution reboot
- Marines to wind down Afghan combat in 2012
- Nonprofit aims to save Civil War's balloon site
- Pakistan demands US vacate suspected drone base
- Colombian official: 4 captives of rebels slain
- Teddy Roosevelt's NY home set for $6.2M rehab
- Chelsea back to winning ways against Wolves
- Spanish Football Results
- Valencia beats Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in Spain
- Syria buries security forces as sanctions loom
- Goergl takes early lead in GS at Aspen
- Greek Football Results
- 2nd body identified in Ohio Craigslist ad scheme
- Novara comes from behind to beat Parma 2-1
- Yemen sets date for presidential vote
- AEK beats Panaitolikos 2-0 to lead Greek league
- Speedskating World Cup Results
- French Football Results
- Black Friday pepper spray suspect surrenders in LA
- US military legacy rubs off on Iraqi youth
- Latest developments in Arab world's unrest
- Arsenal rallies to draw with Fulham 1-1
- Heavyweight contender Ron Lyle dies at age 70
- Puerto Rico welcomes new cruise ship
- Drivers hoping Barrichello returns to F1 next year
- Santos: 4 slain were longest-held rebel captives
- English Football Leading Scorers
- Brisbane's unbeaten A-League run now 36 games
- English Football Summaries
- Eagles' freedom flight _'a really joyous moment'
- Explosions, gunshots in northeast Nigeria city
- Giroud hits hat trick as Montpellier beats Sochaux
- Egyptian protests, violence overshadow elections
- Ex-heavyweight contender Ron Lyle dies at 70
- Austria's Goergl takes early lead in GS at Aspen
- Car salesmen sell a dream to small-town India
- No deal reached as F1 teams discuss spending cuts
- Madrid beats Atletico 4-1 to stay top in Spain
- Explosions, gunshots in northeast Nigeria city
- Giroud hits hat trick as Montpellier beats Sochaux
- Stockard Channing shrugs off pain to hit the stage
- Cuche wins World Cup downhill at Lake Louise
- 'Frosty the Snowman' arrested at US parade
- Colombian official: Rebels executed 4 captives
- Congo: 2 killed in clashes days before poll
- Tentative deal moves the NBA lockout closer to end
- Brisbane's unbeaten A-League run now at 36 games
- 6 players killed in Togolese team bus crash
- 6 Togolese soccer players killed in bus crash
- American student arrested in Cairo arrives in US
- Juventus top of league after 1-0 win at Lazio
- Italian Football Summaries
- How much crazier can Black Friday shopping get?
- Mourinho: Discipline behind Madrid's unbeaten run
- Germany's Rebensburg captures GS at Aspen
- Black Friday sales up 7 pct over 2010
- Italian Leading Scorers
- 6 players killed in Togolese team bus crash
- Federer to play Tsonga for ATP finals title
- White House: US expresses condolences to Pakistan
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Black Friday sales up 7 pct; retailers look ahead
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Condemned inmate rips US gov. for execution halt
- Portuguese Football Results
- Sunday, December 4
- Mexico City 'zombies' gather to challenge record
- Women's World Cup GS results from Aspen, Colo.
- Benfica edges Sporting to take Portuguese lead
- Body ID'd as Ohio man who answered Craigslist ad
- Bridge collapses in Indonesia; 3 dead, 17 injured
- Alabama avenges Auburn defeat, win 42-17
- As deadline looms, Occupy LA says they'll stay
- Colombia: Rebels execute 4 captives; 1 found alive
- US vows full probe into Pakistan border incident
- Olympian Monk avoids prosecution over lie
- SKorean police: US trade deal rally turns violent
- Malaysia pressured to change law against rallies
- 2nd American student arrested in Cairo back in US
- Rangers extend hot home form, beat Flyers
- Police: Man viewed child porn on US flight
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Adrien Broner wins WBO junior lightweight title
- Malaysia pressured to scrap law against rallies
- On eve of Egypt's election, a revolution reboots
- Receding floods reveal crocs lurking in Bangkok
- 3 American students arrested in Cairo back in US
- Men's World Cup Downhill Leading Results
- All 3 kidnapped SKoreans now free in Philippines
- World Cup qualifying Oceania Results
- Chalmers, Allenby, Fraser in Aust PGA playoff
- Samoa ends American Samoa's dream run
- Hamas: Palestinians to skip interim government
- Chalmers wins Australian PGA in 3-man playoff
- Pakistani FM says NATO strike negates progress
- Filipino Muslim rebel faction leader falls ill
- Ryder hits 16 sixes in tour match century
- Iran's parliament says to reduce ties with Britain
- Turkey seeks to end Kurdish conflict
- Bahrain creates panel to study unrest report
- Egypt's ElBaradei ready to head government
- Jordan says has hosted 100 Syrian deserters
- FEATURE: Taiwan -- a growing market for startup companies
- Ma calls on Catholic cardinal on 90th birthday
- UK Coastguard: 6 people missing after ship sinks
- Greek feud: 2 rival leaders share common bond
- Taiwan's first snow of the year falls on Yushan
- US ends drought with World Cup victory
- Filipino Muslim rebel faction leader falls ill
- Congo police: 4 dead after pre-vote clashes
- Athletics student wins Golden Horse Best New Performer Award
- China tycoon slams Iceland investment rejection
- Arab League to vote on Syria sanctions
- 'Seediq Bale,' 'A Simple Life' sweep Golden Horse awards
- Austria wins ski jumping World Cup team event
- United Daily News: First-time voters' anxiety
- Ski Jump World Cup Results
- Putin formally nominated to reclaim presidency
- Nanya Technology still struggling in weak DRAM market: report
- Yuvraj Singh recovering from nonmalignant tumor
- Swiss central bank sees continued recession risk
- UAE security court sentences 5 political activists
- Taiwan agricultural exports to China up: COA
- Gaza farmers start Israel-controlled export season
- Bjoergen wins her 48th World Cup race
- 40 people missing after Indonesia bridge collapse
- Tunisair suspends Tripoli flights due to security
- Egypt's military ruler warns of grave consequences
- Cross-Country World Cup Results
- Chinese vice premier praises private sector
- Egypt's military ruler warns crisis must end
- Pope calls for responsible, credible climate deal
- FAT seeking to end financial restructuring
- Jordan frees 46 convicted on terrorism charges
- Pakistan retaliation leaves NATO drivers in limbo
- Iran's parliament orders ties with Britain reduced
- Congo police: 4 dead after pre-vote clashes
- Palestinian PM: Israeli sanctions starting to bite
- UAE club Baniyas appoints Calderon as coach
- Putin formally nominated to reclaim presidency
- UN conference to deal with carbon reductions
- Restaurants plan DNA-certified premium seafood
- Germans hold referendum on $5.5 bn train station
- Guardiola's Barca on chase of Mourinho's Madrid
- French official: Eurozone states eye new pact
- Wales football manager Gary Speed dies aged 42
- Congo opposition to defy meeting ban ahead of vote
- Northug and Bjoergen win World Cup pursuit races
- Economics Nobel laureate to meet President Ma next week
- Buena Vista wins Japan Cup ahead of Tosen Jordan
- New Hampshire paper backs Gingrich to face Obama
- Book on Taiwan's efforts in Africa to be released soon
- UN conference to deal with carbon reductions
- Georgia's breakaway region holds presidential vote
- Cross-Country World Cup Results
- 4 dead, churches burned in north Nigeria attack
- Pope calls for responsible, credible climate deal
- Afghan soldiers called in deadly NATO airstrike
- Real Sociedad beats Real Betis 3-2 in Spain
- Karzai: Afghan forces to take lead in more areas
- Luge World Cup Results
- Iraq inks final gas deal with Shell, Mitsubishi
- Reports: Dalai Lama riff delays India-China talks
- Guardiola's Barca chasing Mourinho's Madrid
- Bulgaria's PM in race for footballer of the year
- Reports: Dalai Lama riff delays India-China talks
- Germany's Loch wins luge World Cup opener
- 'Abandoning Taiwan' not mainstream U.S. opinion: President Ma
- DPP's Tsai looking to maintain 'normal relationship' with China
- Prince William joins Irish Sea rescue mission
- Lahm says Bayern catching up with Barcelona
- Afghan soldiers called in deadly NATO airstrike
- Austria dominates ski jumping World Cup in Finland
- Ronaldo denies getting call to head WCup committee
- Arab League approves Syria sanctions
- Mideast shipper Aramex creates China joint venture
- Otto holds nerve to win South African Open
- UN conference to deal with carbon reductions
- Scottish Football Results
- Iraq signs gas deal with Shell, Mitsubishi
- Tunisair suspends Tripoli flights due to security
- Liberia police chief out after pre-vote clash
- Disability awareness highlighted through dance, music
- Missing Taiwanese student found in custody in China
- Palestinian PM: Israeli sanctions starting to bite
- Arab League approves Syria sanctions
- Lang Lang captivates southern Taiwan audience
- English Football Results
- Arab League approves Syria sanctions
- Former Togo goalkeeper among 6 dead in bus crash
- Iraq emerges from war a society divided by sect
- Otto holds nerve to win South African Open
- Swansea and Aston Villa draw 0-0 in Premier League
- New Mass translation launches in US parishes
- Prince William joins Irish Sea rescue mission
- UN conference to deal with carbon reductions
- Flags at half mast as football mourns Gary Speed
- Spanish Football Results
- 2 key senators call for tough line with Pakistan
- Ethnic group demands say in new Libyan government
- Federer beats Tsonga to win 6th ATP finals title
- Unrests in Arab world's including Egypt, Syria, Morocco, Libya, Yemen, Bahrain and Tunisia
- U.S. Ohio shale drilling spurs job hopes in Rust Belt
- U.S. students was terrorised with guns after Cairo arrest
- U.S opens diplomatic to Myanmar, riven by graft, ethnic conflicts
- Egyptians prepare to vote in turmoil, confusion
- Formula One racing driver Alonso says he couldn't get more out of Ferrari
- People First Party candidate Soong describes China as “more than a friend”
- Taiwan President Ma calls on China to remove missiles
- Morocco Islamists claim 'historic' vote breakthrough
- Green Grass Lake Regeneration Project wins recognition from the public
- Violence mars Black Friday shopping
- French budget minister says new agreement needed for Euro zone
- Activists report fierce clashes in eastern Syria
- Taiwan trying to find missing student in China
- Break Records on U.S. Black Friday weekend and the Cyber Monday retail sales may break record too
- Federation executive impressed by Taiwan's efforts to host Universiade
- HP ranks as largest foreign buyer of Taiwanese products
- Taiwan's first stock exchange expo opens
- Taiwan's luxury hotels reluctant to take shark fin off menu
- Egypt’s military under pressure from protests, U.S.
- UN: makes further commitments for carbon reduction
- Syria mum as Arab sanctions deadline passes
- Egypt starts 6-week parliamentary elections amid protests
- S&P's lowers sovereign credit rating on Belgium
- Arab League agrees sanctions against Syria, advises citizens to leave Syria
- Liberia's national police chief out after pre-vote deadly clash
- Death toll from NATO attack up to 25 in Pakistan
- Early New Zealand election results favor premier
- Greek activists take on the power company
- Hollywood movie 'Twilight' is create with $42M in second weekend
- Making a case for a pay raise
- Police and the press
- Legal education reform
- OK, now Ron Paul
- Arab League approved economic sanctions on Syria for unprecedented move
- After robust US holiday shopping, Japan、South Korea and Hong Kong's stocks up
- Enabling technology fires up the mobility industry growth
- Protesters look for ways to feed the web
- Don’t know how? Well, find someone who does
- Iran votes to expel Britain ambassador after nuclear sanctions
- In climate talks West would redefine rich and poor
- A catskill house and its apple orchard
- Sales of midsize cars shrink as buyers go smaller
- Moderate Islamist party PJD to lead Morocco’s coalition government
- Jeep Wrangler with new, more powerful engine is popular again
- After decades of dictatorship, Egypt begins milestone elections
- Michelle Williams in an unfamiliar role: The star
- Joy to the fantasy worlds: Crime, zombies and gothic lands
- Daughter’s rejection adds to terminally ill man’s pain
- Islamists won Morocco's Arab Spring election
- A world of purpose after a life of illusion
- Movie Poster exhibit explores history of film promotion
- Violence cast shadow over presidential elections in DR Congo
- NBA is back, the deal not perfect but sides can go with it
- 40 years later, skyjacker’s identity a mystery
- India 16-0 chasing 243 for win against West Indies
- Barnes scores 21 points, No. 1 Tar Heels roll
- NBA, players meeting in NY for another session
- Pitt can’t hold 2nd half lead, falls 21-20
- Congo officials say critical national poll to proceed after conflicts
- KT Kim takes 3rd-round lead at Australian PGA
- Japan’s rice farmers mull TPP future
- Protesters burn Obama effigy and US flags in Pakistan after NATO air strike
- Asia stocks climb after US shopping season and European leaders weight new budget for debt-ridden
- Taiwan President Ma calls on Catholic cardinal on 90th birthday
- Taiwan -- a growing market for startup companies
- Arab League to vote on Syria sanctions
- Athletics student wins Golden Horse Best New Performer Award
- Taiwan’s first snow of the year falls on Yushan
- UK Prince William joins Irish Sea rescue mission of the Russian crew missing
- Taiwan agricultural exports to China up: COA
- Nanya Technology still struggling in weak DRAM market: report
- Belgian priests receive recognition for humanitarian work
- FAT seeking to end financial restructuring
- Pope: sex abuse ‘scourge’ for all society
- New Zealand PM John Key claims vote mandate to sell assets
- 3 killed, 27 injured in Philippine hotel bomb attack blamed on Islamic extremists
- Tokyo Motor Show looks to green cars to drive recovery
- Indonesia bridge collapses; 4 dead, scores missing
- Online shopping sales soar 26 pct on Black Friday and next up is Cyber Monday
- Black Friday sales up 7%; retailers look ahead
- Obama pops into bookstore, backs small businesses
- Chinese industrial profits rise 25.3% as Europe dims outlook
- Toyota seeks to revamp ‘not fun’ image with FT86 sports coupe
- Hiring probably failed to cut joblessness: U.S. economy preview
- Britain steps up plans in case of eurozone breakup
- NASA launches super-size rover to Mars: ‘Go, Go!’
- AT&T, Telekom to press ahead with T-Mobile deal
- Nokia to delist from Frankfurt exchange
- Lawsuit over 'Jew or not Jew' iPhone app dropped
- Methane-sniffing rover to seek clues to Mars life
- 101 tastes at roadside stir-fry restaurant in Taiwan
- Lessons from those who've been around
- Poll: Germans strongly against eurobonds
- In the Arab world, it's the past vs. the future
- Europeans stick by euro despite crisis
- ‘A Simple Life’ big winner at Taiwan film festival
- Crematoria send prosthetics as scrap for recycling
- Octomom’s fertility doctor wants to treat patients
- Philly museum brings ‘Birds of America’ to public
- Seeking the calligraphy in the grain
- Fiance’s adult son is short on money, long on demands
- Baseball contract limits tobacco use
- Crazy Horse Memorial hits $5m Sanford match goal
- Holocaust survivors donating ‘everyday’ items
- Toy safety report finds some holiday dangers
- Auburn fades against No. 2 Alabama in 42-14 loss
- Murray throws 4 TDs, leads Georgia past Tech 31-17
- UK praises Arab League’s sanctions against Syria
- Iraq comes up a society divided by sect from war
- Iraqi officials: a suicide car bomber killed 11 in Baghdad
- Pakistan: NATO airstrikes killed 24 Pakistani soldiers
- Human rights group concerns about electoral environment in Egypt
- Suicide car bomb kills 11 in Iraq
- Korean Junior Chamber of Commerce members visit Hsinchu City
- Oil up above $98 in Asia as stock markets gain for U.S. holiday shopping season
- Egypt's first parliamentary elections to achieve a milestone landmark
- Latest Taiwan presidential election forecast: DPP’s Tsai 50%, KMT’s Ma 43.2%, PFP’s Soong 10.1%
- KMT, PFP, New Party elders call on Chiu Pei-Lin to quash KMT disunity and support Ma in renewing his term of office
- A battle is raging over the nature of Israel
- Nestle SA investigates in Ivory Coast's cocoa fields for Child labor
- Yugoslavia's last PM Ante Markovic died at 87
- German protesters to stop nuclear waste transport
- International negotiations open under the UN to cut emissions of climate-changing pollution
- UN climate conference begins in Durban, South Africa
- Levante routs Sporting Gijon 4-0 in Spain
- Summit off following death of Irish chief's mother
- Flags lowered as football mourns Gary Speed
- Powerful New Hampshire backing for Gingrich
- Inter beats Siena 1-0 with last-minute goal
- Mirnyi, Nestor win doubles title at ATP finals
- Wales football manager Gary Speed dies aged 42
- Bremen climbs to 4th with 2-0 win over Stuttgart
- 'Twilight' keeps shining with $42M second weekend
- Egypt's military ruler warns crisis must end
- 6th earthquake in 4 days recorded in Oklahoma
- Afghan officials: Fire from Pakistan led to attack
- Webber wins Brazilian GP ahead of Vettel
- Strauss-Kahn supporters seek French probe
- Germans held referendum on $5.5B train station
- Fresno prof works to grow a later, tastier grape
- Student arrested in Cairo says he feared for life
- Morocco's Arab Spring election won by Islamists
- Dutch Football Results
- Lopez double leads Lyon to 3-0 win over Auxerre
- Liverpool holds leader Manchester City to 1-1 draw
- UK phone hacking inquiry calls blogger after leak
- Ajax beats NEC 3-0 in Dutch league
- Reports: Osvaldo fined, banned for hitting Lamela
- Laura Osnes is a shooting star in 'Bonnie & Clyde'
- Separate US probe planned into NATO airstrike
- Germany's Greens want higher taxes to slash debt
- German Football Results
- Book aims to help kids cope with loss of a pet
- French official: new pact needed for eurozone
- Congo officials: vote to proceed after clashes
- A look at Egypt's parliamentary elections
- German Football Summaries
- Mainz upsets Bayern Munich 3-2
- German police clear huge sit-in at nuke protest
- Republican Latinos face queries on immigrant past
- Mainz upsets Bayern Munich 3-2
- Jewish women want to join all-male ambulance group
- Levante thrashes Sporting Gijon 4-0 in Spain
- Tragedy overshadows on-field Premier League drama
- Independent leader asked to form Yemen government
- Liverpool holds Man City to 1-1 draw
- US to investigate deadly NATO airstrike
- New Mass translation launches in US parishes
- Jordan: Syria fires at family fleeing to Jordan
- US state puts 200-pound 8-year-old in foster care
- Mexico arrests 3 in slaying of governor's guards
- Islamist party wins most seats in Morocco election
- Panathinaikos beats OFI 3-1, stays on top
- Brazilian Grand Prix Results
- Yemen independent leader to form government
- ATP World Tour Finals Results
- Spectacular shot gives Real Sociedad late victory
- Jamaica transport chief says files not missing
- US exhibit showcases legendary black photographer
- Federica Pellegrini splits from coach
- A glance at changes in the new Roman Missal
- Germans back new $5.5B train station in referendum
- In unprecedented step, Arab League sanctions Syria
- Islamist party wins most seats in Morocco election
- US anti-slavery hub to reopen after restoration
- Shot from halfway line gives Sociedad late win
- US student gives more details on arrest in Cairo
- Leading ATP Singles Title Winners
- Egypt heads to landmark vote in turmoil, confusion
- Norway's Svindal wins super-G at Lake Louise
- Schild leads after 1st run of slalom in Aspen
- Vettel compares his drive to Senna's run in 1991
- Negotiator says Belgian budget meets EU demands
- US student gives more details on arrest in Cairo
- Schild captures season-opening slalom race
- Ibrahimovic scores 2 as Milan crushes Chievo 4-0
- 'Twilight' keeps shining with $42M second weekend
- Marseille stuns PSG 3-0 in French league
- Hamilton, Button looking forward to 2012 F1 season
- New Mass translation launches in American parishes
- Hulk scores 2, Porto beats Braga 3-2 in Portugal
- Online shopping sales surge 26 pct on Black Friday
- US retailers have a robust start to holiday season
- Women's World Cup Slalom Results
- Alonso says he couldn't get more out of Ferrari
- Haiti's Wyclef Jean defends charity
- Teen tweeter won't apologize to US governor
- Father: Son answered Ohio ad to provide for boys
- Influential New Hampshire newspaper backs Gingrich
- Analysis: Myanmar riven by graft, ethnic conflicts
- US student says he was beaten after Cairo arrest
- LeBron, other NBA stars cancel game in Akron
- Former Mexico ruling party clears way for nominee
- Ohio shale drilling spurs job hopes in Rust Belt
- Deadline passes for Occupy Philly to dismantle
- Teen tweeter won't apologize to US governor
- Early Walt Disney drawing up for auction in US
- Taiwan shares open higher
- NBA season would require back-to-back-to-backs
- Tanguay, Iginla lead Flames past sloppy Wild 5-2
- Hotel explosion kills 3, wounds 27 in Philippines
- Asia stocks up after robust US holiday shopping
- China `keen' to invest in West's infrastructure
- New Zealand PM negotiates to form new government
- Ecuador volcano spews red-hot rocks, billows ash
- Qantas says strikes, fuel costs to hit 1H earnings
- Hotel explosion kills 3, wounds 27 in Philippines
- Schedule set for 2013 Lions tour of Australia
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- China 'keen' to invest in West's infrastructure
- Death toll in Indonesian bridge collapse now at 11
- Raiders beat errant Bears 25-20
- China's school bus donation to Macedonia derided
- Sydney man convicted of killing mother's lover
- Ma's comments about meeting PRC leader are consistent: spokesman
- Pakistan: NATO ignored attack pleas during raid
- Voting starts in Egypt's landmark elections
- 2 earthquakes shake Puerto Rico, part of Caribbean
- Ponting commends overhaul of Australian cricket
- Suicide car bomber kills 11 people in Iraq
- China's school bus donation to Macedonia derided
- Philippine economic growth slows in third quarter
- Magazine digest -- Coffee grounds used in award-winning fabric
- Taiwan shares close up 1.68%
- Pakistan says NATO ignored its pleas during attack
- India invite to foreign retailers stirs backlash
- Voting starts in Egypt's landmark elections
- New culture minister vows to promote art education
- Philips gets FDA approval for PET/MRI system
- Gunmen attack Egyptian gas pipeline
- A battle is raging for the soul of Israeli society
- Bahrain postpones protesters' death penalty appeal
- World stocks up after robust US holiday shopping
- German protesters to block nuke waste transport
- Child labor probed in Ivory Coast's cocoa fields
- Abu Dhabi's IPIC sells stake in Ferrostaal to MAN
- Over half of Taiwanese businessmen to expand in China: survey
- Taiwan's consumer confidence falls to lowest since Sept. 2010
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- British film director Ken Russell dies at 84
- Yugoslavia's last PM dies aged 87
- FFA chief not convinced '22 will go ahead in Qatar
- IMF denies bailout fund for Italy
- Toyota unveils high-tech concept car ahead of show
- Hotel bomb kills 3, wounds 27 in south Philippines
- Storm kills at least 2 in Norway
- China VP meets with Myanmar armed forces chief
- Climate negotiations open, focus on emissions cuts
- Gunmen attack Egypt's gas pipeline
- Toyota unveils high-tech concept car ahead of show
- NATO in Kosovo fires tear gas at Serb protesters
- SEF receives China's response to hand-severing incident
- German gov't denies 'Elite Bonds' plan
- Palestinian politician hospitalized in Netherlands
- Suicide car bomber kills 19 people in Iraq
- Winds injure 5, cut power in north Poland
- China's Chery launches new Qoros brand
- Deadline passes, protesters remain at Occupy LA
- Spain adopts WADA anti-doping code
- Barca assistant Vilanova released from hospital
- British film director Ken Russell dies at 84
- Per capita income of US$30,000 possible in Taiwan by 2016: CEPD
- Israel could soon release frozen Palestinian funds
- Italy again pays more to borrow
- Global stocks recover on euro rescue proposals
- Yugoslavia's last PM dies aged 87
- Economy likely to hit bottom in Q1: Citigroup analyst
- Teddy Tamgho resumes training in US after injury
- UN warns 25 pct of world land highly degraded
- Finnish unions, employers approve 2-yr pact
- Taiwan shares rebound on U.S. holiday sales
- 2 NATO peacekeepers wounded in Kosovo
- New book highlights Taiwan's foreign assistance programs
- Artists continue protest as new culture minister takes office
- Taipei ranks among top 10 budget travel destinations for 2012
- Climate negotiations open, focus on emissions cuts
- Report claims coverup in Russian lawyer's death
- Murder suspect: UK press ruined my reputation
- Italy again pays more to borrow
- UAE president pardons 5 convicted activists
- Severed-hand man interrogated
- Long lines at polls as Egypt holds landmark vote
- Germany denies 'elite bonds' plan
- Syracuse fires assistant basketball coach
- OECD issues stark warning on global economy
- Leonardo: Coach Kombouare's job safe despite loss
- German consumer confidence rises despite euro woes
- Calm prevails as Occupy deadlines pass in 2 cities
- West Brom without Gera for 'foreseeable future'
- Report: Police response fueled UK riots
- Russia praises Prince William over sea rescue
- League Cup assumes greater importance for Chelsea
- Oil up near $100 in Europe as stock markets gain
- Activists challenge government on nuclear waste management policy
- Montenegro PM: We won't abandon euro
- Acer to continue netbook business
- Leonardo: Coach Kombouare's job safe despite loss
- Somali militants ban 16 aid groups and UN agencies
- Belgium's borrowing rates up sharply in auctions
- Spain: new government to take over Dec. 22
- 3 arrests as police clear Occupy LA protesters
- Indian Olympic head: No London boycott discussed
- Economic Daily News -- Agenda presidential hopefuls cannot ignore
- Syria slams sanctions, says gangs behind violence
- 2 NATO peacekeepers wounded in Kosovo
- Child labor probed in Ivory Coast's cocoa fields
- Kenyan court issues warrant for Sudan's president
- Futures rise after big holiday shopping weekend
- Indian Olympic head: No London boycott discussed
- Israeli president makes surprise visit to Jordan
- Ukraine: 1 dead as officials storm protest camp
- Lebanon PM invites pope to visit, discusses Syria
- 5 dead in election clashes as Congolese vote
- Barcelona aims to rebound against Rayo
- Syrian FM calls Arab sanctions 'economic war'
- KMT, DPP trade barbs over persimmon pricing
- Taiwan's economy flashes 'yellow-blue' light, continues to slow
- Pic to drive for F1 team Marussia next year
- UK cuts military search and rescue teams
- USAID administrator to visit Taiwan
- Anadarko sees more gas from huge Mozambique field
- Honda's N. American production to return to normal
- Montenegro PM: We won't abandon euro
- Barcelona aims to rebound against Rayo
- Kuwait opposition: Government offers resignations
- Fearing unrest, Israel delays work at holy site
- Italy's borrowing rates skyrocket for 2nd day
- Europe scrambles to save euro, markets surge
- UN: Syrian forces commit 'crimes against humanity'
- Streets reopened after Occupy LA protest
- Stocks soar after big holiday shopping weekend
- Kremlin candidate losing in South Ossetia election
- Taiwan's teens identify with civic duties, but hesitate on war: survey
- Explosion inside Baghdad's Green Zone kills 1
- Munich's hit 'Hoffmann,' far-out 'Fidelio'
- Finnish unions, employers approve 2-yr pact
- Turkish PM undergoes surgery
- Streets reopened after Occupy Los Angeles protest
- British film director Ken Russell dies at 84
- Climate negotiations open, focus on emissions cuts
- Yugoslavia's last PM dies aged 87
- Questions, answers on climate negotiations
- Evergreen Line rescues South Korean in South China Sea
- China 'keen' to invest in West's infrastructure
- Questions, answers on climate negotiations
- GDP to rebound after first quarter next year: DGBAS chief
- Suicide car bomber kills 19 outside prison in Iraq
- EU data protection reform to replace national laws
- Polish court challenged over far right party signs
- Climate negotiations open, focus on emissions cuts
- Munich's hit 'Hoffmann,' far-out 'Fidelio'
- Poland calls for Tymoshenko's release
- Europe scrambles to save euro, markets surge
- Lukas Podolski unharmed in car crash
- EU data protection reform to replace national laws
- Sales of new homes up in October, but prices fall
- Longtime US lawmaker retiring
- Officials: Top Colombian drug trafficker captured
- Germany: UN council likely to discuss Syria
- Streets reopened after Occupy Los Angeles protest
- Singer Charlotte Church: Press destroyed my career
- Oil prices rise on holiday sales, Europe hopes
- Putting humans on display _ Paris museum asks why
- Talk of the Day -- 2012 GDP growth forecast for Asia lowered
- Unpaid leave guidelines to be part of new labor policy: president
- Carolina fires Maurice amid rough start to season
- Nadal tired but ready for Davis final
- Romanian lawmakers vote Blaga as new speaker
- GM to offer free loaner cars to Volt owners
- Philly calm but 4 arrested in LA after deadlines
- Violence, late ballots may mar critical Congo vote
- British film director Ken Russell dies at 84
- German man accused of fathering daughter's 3 sons
- Palestinian president sets May 4 election
- Koellerer appeals at CAS in match-fixing case
- Edinburgh Zoo prepares for giant pandas arrival
- More than 1,000 new HIV cases found in Saudi
- Long lines at polls as Egypt holds landmark vote
- Violence, late ballots may mar critical Congo vote
- Egyptians waited in long queues to vote a parliament
- Finalists announced in “2012 International Art Exhibition” in Taiwan
- U.S. President Obama and predecessors , Bush, Clinton to participate in AIDS talk
- Apple seeds first iOS 5.1 beta for iPhone, iPod touch and iPads
- Student groups protesting for Chile education budget passes in lower house
- Romney comes under fire from U.S.Republican presidential contender Gingrich, Democrats
- Occupy LA protesters defy eviction efforts, go to court
- Kenyan court orders to arrest Sudan's president Omar al-Bashir
- DR Congo elections extend for attack and late delivery of ballots
- Australia aims at narrow surplus next financial year
- SEF receives China’s response to hand-severing incident
- Afghan officials: Fire from Pakistan led to attack
- Economy likely to hit bottom in Q1: Citigroup analyst
- Top Colombian drug peddler Valenciano captured in Venezuela
- Over half of Taiwanese businessmen to expand in China: survey
- Pakistan: NATO ignored attack pleas during raid
- Award-winning actor Andy Lau to be father
- Taiwan's consumer confidence falls to lowest since Sept. 2010
- Operation on 1st live death-row donor to be completed
- Leading Japanese glass maker to build new factory in Taiwan
- Per capita income of US$30,000 possible in Taiwan by 2016: CEPD
- Ten dead, 33 missing after Indonesia bridge collapse
- UN：Syrian Forces Killed 256 Children; regime warns of "economic war"
- Torture, Sexual Assault in Syria; Assad Gov. at Least Kills 256 Children: UN
- Somali militants banned UN agencies and 16 succor groups
- Climate change denial still runs strong in U.S.
- Egyptians begin voting in first post-Mubarak poll
- Liberian women stalked by rape
- 2 NATO peacekeepers wounded and 23 Austrian and German soldiers injured in clashes in Kosovo
- Asian stocks, Euro advance on Europe outlook, U.S. retail sales
- Online shopping sales surge 26% on Black Friday
- Central Banks ease most since ’09 to avert Europe-led slump
- Chinese profit growth slowing as real-estate curbs bite
- In Egypt, people vote for first time since uprising
- China 'keen' to invest in West's infrastructure
- Oil rises above $98 in Asia as stock markets gain
- South Korea president signs laws enabling US trade deal
- Report claims Russia officials cover up in death of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky
- U.N. conference to deal with carbon reductions
- At Zynga, a culture by the numbers
- AT&T’s next move may be asset sell-off
- Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan agreed to altogether fight opium smuggling
- Kuwait's prime minister Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad resigns after protests
- Tunisia begins military trial for ex-dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali
- Voice messaging services aimed at the masses
- Google urges mobile, Ala., to go mobil
- UN commission: “crimes against humanity” in Syria
- Eagles’ freedom flight - a really joyous moment
- Facebook Seeks 2012 IPO Valued At $100 Billion
- ‘Radiance’: Science of the laboratory and the heart
- The politics of economics
- Fitch: keep rating for U.S. debt at the top AAA level
- Things to tax
- Income gap as a political weapon in 2012
- In Russia, Putin’s bid for presidency prompts voter ennui
- Kuwait’s PM, Cabinet accept resignation over scandals
- UK iconoclastic director Ken Russell died at 84
- Early Walt Disney drawing up for auction in Nevada
- Wife’s mumbling causes failure to communicate
- ‘Twilight’ keeps shining with $42m second weekend
- Pa. exhibit showcases legendary black photographer
- After a year, `Spider-Man’ earns its keep
- Chipotle pair turn to restaurants’ designer for their loft
- A Finnish house, dark and spare
- DR Congo: Gunmen attack voting centers, 5 dead
- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas set May 4 as the date for general elections but threatened by Israel
- Gifts for the compact traveler
- Sanchez’s four touchdowns help Jets slip past bills
- Raiders get 6 FGs in 25-20 win over Bears
- Tebow leads Broncos to 16-13 OT win over Chargers
- Newton, Panthers keep Colts winless, 27-19
- Indonesia deadly bridge collapse killed 16 so far, several missing
- New Representative at Australian Commerce & Industry Office visits, hopes to Increase Interaction between Taiwan and Australia
- NATO air strike on Pakistan a mistake of identity, US orders investigation
- Series of bomb attacks in Iraq over again rise death toll
- South Korean president signs off FTA bills with US
- Asian stocks up as Europe European leaders on euro
- Military says 3 rockets from Lebanon strike Israel and at least two on Israeli soil
- Chile: Trial for 6 accused of setting off bombs
- Malaysia lawyers protest to ask the government abandon plans for a law
- Apple’s iTunes Match overtakes Google and Amazon to win cloud music war by wisp
- China and Myanmar welcome closer military ties
- UN: warns 25 pct of world land highly degraded
- Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra is in the hospital with suspected food poisoning
- Former Taiwan National Palace Museum director found not guilty of corruption
- UN says Libyan Ex-rebels still hold 7,000 people
- Germany is not for turning on how to save the euro
- Al-Shabab militants storm aid agencies offices in Somalia
- Bamboo Fence Art Festival 2011 offers a nostalgic tour of the old days
- Mitt Romney comes under fire from Gingrich
- Taiwan researcher finds radioactivity near nuclear waste storage space on Orchid Island
- Egypt's parliamentary election as a landmark in 2nd day
- Pakistan's government meets in Germany for NATO killed 24 Pakistani soldiers
- U.S. to reduce foreign military footprint in Afghanistan by 40,000 troops at the end of 2012
- Congo: postpones presidential and legislative election into 2nd day by troubles
- Taiwan sues diplomatic broker in US over Papua New Guinea scandal
- Turkey to use Iraq as a transit path for trade with the Middle East due to the worse situation with Syria
- Atlanta businesswoman Ginger White alleges13-year extramarital affair with Herman Cain
- EU leaders meet in Brussels hoping to save euro
- Pakistan Cabinet considers boycotting a meet of Afghanistan over NATO’s airstrike
- Malaysia approves a ban on street protests
- Germany anti-nuclear protesters reach the facility
- Myanmar troops continue torturing and killing despite reforms
- Tribunal: Suspected Russia spy allows staying in UK
- Taiwan military wants sequestration of defense ex-minister’s assets in wrongful execution case
- Doris Day sings out for first time in 17 years
- Top Colombian drug trafficker captured
- New York judge rejects $285M Citigroup agreement
- Judge rejects $285M SEC-Citigroup agreement
- Women ski jumpers prepare for World Cup launch
- Obama, EU leaders meet amid European debt concerns
- Germany: UN should endorse Syria sanctions
- Guyana voters choose between 3 parties in election
- Airlines cancel flights to UK over strike
- Bail denied for US terror plot suspect
- Colombian survivor: 'I ran the other way'
- Obama, Clinton gamble on Myanmar
- Kuwait government resigns, but stays as caretakers
- Swiss club Servette fires coach Joao Alves
- Global stocks recover on euro rescue hopes
- Stocks soar after big holiday shopping weekend
- Ties with Taiwan at stake in St. Lucia election
- Divergent views signal tough climate talks ahead
- Scorsese's 'Hugo' UK premiere gets royal audience
- Column: Balotelli, volatile? That is not a crime
- French Council annuls ruling against modified corn
- Tobey Maguire, others settle over poker winnings
- UK warns of growing al-Qaida risk in North Africa
- White House: Death of Pakistan troops a `tragedy'
- German consumer confidence rises despite euro woes
- UK Treasury chief goes for economic stimulus
- US airline passenger denies child porn charge
- Football in shock at Speed's apparent suicide
- Rep. Barney Frank announced retirement
- 5 UAE convicted reform activists freed from jail
- Obama, EU leaders meet amid European debt concerns
- Macedonia asks Greece to support EU accession plan
- Joel Bouzou elected head of world Olympians group
- Israel apologizes for treatment of NYT journalist
- Airlines cancel flights to UK over strike
- Eurozone rescue fund to insure bonds
- UN accuses Syria forces of crimes against humanity
- Review: iTunes Match wins cloud music war by wisp
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- Report claims cover up in Russian lawyer's death
- CNOOC completes acquisition of Canada's OPTI
- Euro rises against dollar on European debt hopes
- Laureus Awards to be held in London on Feb. 6
- NATO raid in Pakistan undercuts rapprochement
- New sports minister pledges 'great' World Cup
- Passenger in flight scuffle charged with assault
- Is tech friend or foe to Santa Claus?
- US rules out helping pay for Europe's debt woes
- Hardline Islamists interrupt Tunisian university
- Ties with Taiwan at stake in St. Lucia vote
- BP, 2 others face more citations in Gulf spill
- Colombian survivor: 'I ran the other way'
- Algeria submits new press law to parliament
- Strike shortens Turks and Caicos leader's UK visit
- Treasurys lower on strong Thanksgiving shopping
- Drug war sends emotionally troubled kids to Texas
- Pakistan may boycott Afghan meeting in protest
- Witness in Mass. terror case: Sought terror camp
- French annul ruling against planting modified corn
- Red Cross overhaul, job cuts aim to bolster work
- Philadelphia calm, 4 LA arrests after deadlines
- SEC defends rejected $285M Citigroup accord
- Gumby-like flexible robot crawls in tight spaces
- 3 Kurdish rebels killed in southeast Turkey
- US seizes 150 websites in counterfeit crackdown
- Democratic Rep. Barney Frank announces retirement
- Metals rise on hopes of continued growth
- Stalin's daughter Lana Peters dies at 85
- Williams co-founder Head to end F1 involvement
- Canada refuses to confirm or deny Kyoto withdrawal
- US will not help pay for Europe's debt woes
- Stalin's daughter Lana Peters dies at 85
- Treasurys flat after strong holiday shopping
- Correction: Benefit CD for Occupy protest story
- 1st military trial for Tunisia's ex-ruler begins
- Witness says US men discussed mall shooting
- US shoppers snap up Cyber Monday deals
- Tindall back in England elite squad after appeal
- Slovakia doctors threaten to leave over low pay
- UN: Ex-rebels still hold 7,000 people in Libya
- Libyan clerics back disarmament of ex-rebels
- Euro in danger, Europe races for debt solution
- Top Marine: Fears in ending gay ban were unfounded
- Fort Hood suspect returning to court for hearing
- Canada refuses to confirm Kyoto withdrawal
- 3 Kurdish rebels killed on anniversary in Turkey
- KKR to buy Capital Safety for $1.12 billion
- 'Lion King,' 'Spider-Man' score big at box office
- US judge rejects $285M SEC-Citigroup agreement
- Macedonia asks Greece to support EU accession plan
- Stocks soar on big shopping weekend, Europe
- Making sure kidney donors fare as well as promised
- Anne Hathaway is engaged to boyfriend Adam Shulman
- NY lawyer: Strauss-Kahn civil trial in NY far off
- Defense seeks documents in Army WikiLeaks case
- Egypt police: Killing sparks sectarian clash
- Egyptians vote for first time since uprising
- UN: Syrian forces killed, tortured 256 children
- Spanish Football Results
- Malaga beats Villarreal 2-1 in Spain
- In Egypt, ultra-Islamists make election debut
- 2 NATO peacekeepers wounded in Kosovo, 23 injured
- Fitch keeps AAA US credit rating but dims outlook
- UK fashion council honors Sarah Burton
- Peru's firefighters struggle as economy booms
- AP sources: Fatal raid likely case of mistaken ID
- Ringling circus agrees to $270K fine by US
- Woman alleges long affair with Cain
- US cardinal deposed in rape, endangerment case
- Doctor to be sentenced for Michael Jackson's death
- Woman alleges long affair with Herman Cain
- White House shooting suspect found competent
- Man sentenced to time served in LA stowaway case
- Ringling circus agrees to $270K fine by US
- UN: Ex-rebels still hold 7,000 people in Libya
- Nadal tired but ready for Davis Cup final
- Spanish Football Summaries
- 'Breaking Dawn' rules again with $41.7M weekend
- Lawyers: Bullet was switched at Sirhan's trial
- Germany: UN should endorse Syria sanctions
- A look at economic developments around the globe
- Woman alleges long affair with Cain
- LA protesters defy eviction efforts, go to court
- Mexican trucker gets 16 years for drug tunnels
- Ecuador urges 4 villages to evacuate near volcano
- Tuesday, December 6
- Australia on target for surplus next fiscal year
- Peru official resigns amid mining protests
- Australia on target for surplus next fiscal year
- Obama, Bush, Clinton to participate in AIDS talk
- Venezuela, Colombia leaders discuss oil pipeline
- Romney comes under fire from Gingrich, Democrats
- Peru official resigns amid mining protests
- East Asia currency bonds growth slows to 5.5 pct
- British Library puts 19th C newspapers online
- Chile education budget passes in lower house
- Unemployment up, household spending falls in Japan
- Columbia Records executive Don DeVito dies
- Agency OK likely for rule on firms' customer funds
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Wife: Man imprisoned in Cuba concerned before trip
- South Korean firm moves to build plant in Haiti
- Asia stocks rise as Europe meltdown fears recede
- SKorea president signs laws enabling US trade deal
- Ajax dismisses Johan Cruyff and rest of board
- New Zealand party heads resign after election rout
- Unemployment up, household spending falls in Japan
- Rep Mack says he's running for Fla US Senate
- Backstrom steadies Wild in 3-1 win over Lightning
- Venezuela, Colombia leaders discuss oil pipeline
- Bag maker Coach's HK listing starts trading Dec. 1
- Elderly man returns cash stolen from Sears in '40s
- Mexico police shoot it out with 4 teen car thieves
- U.S. dollar down early Taipei trading
- Swedish 'Dragon Tattoo' star's daughter in US film
- Canada urged to try man in Guatemala massacre
- Honolulu signs rail contract with Italian company
- NY judge rejects $285M SEC-Citigroup agreement
- NYC filing: Montana copper heiress signed 2 wills
- China limits ads in TV dramas in a bid for viewers
- HK grants NZ "accidental millionaire" extradition
- Thai PM hospitalized with suspected food poisoning
- South Korean firm moves to build plant in Haiti
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Top prize at Gotham Film Awards ends in tie
- Egypt: Conflicting emotions behind a 1st-time vote
- Chinese aircraft carrier on 2nd set of sea trials
- Military: 3 rockets from Lebanon strike Israel
- Oil falls below $98 amid Europe debt concerns
- Insurance fraud suspect with severed hand released on bail
- Malaysia lawyers protest street rally ban plan
- Shares of Acer gain on lower inventory level
- Backstrom helps Wild down Lightning
- Eurozone ministers meet amid fears of euro breakup
- Analysis: Echoes of Europe crisis in US deadlock
- ARM chips to take 10% of PC market by 2013: Morgan Stanley
- Beckham, Galaxy in possible farewell tour
- Vietnam cuts jail term against dissident by half
- Mariachi, fado, Chinese shadow puppetry on UN list
- US cracks down on sellers of fake goods
- Military: 3 rockets from Lebanon strike Israel
- 'Tree,' 'Beginners' tie at Gotham Film Awards
- US man getting out of Aruba jail but still suspect
- Taiwan shares close up 1.30%
- China prepares for big entry into vaccine market
- Thai PM hospitalized with food poisoning
- SKorea president signs laws enabling US trade deal
- World's top aid forum held amid financial jitters
- Affair allegation is Cain campaign's latest crisis
- 40,000 troops to leave Afghanistan by end of 2012
- 2nd day of Egypt's landmark parliamentary election
- 4-month highway blockade in Indian state ends
- Chinese solar companies reject US trade complaint
- Pakistan's government meets over deadly NATO raid
- Taiwan shares steam ahead for second session
- China to ordain Vatican-approved bishop
- Myanmar minorities suffer abuses despite reforms
- Kazakh government to grant president hero award
- Sudan suspends oil exports from south
- UAE central bank chief stands behind dollar peg
- Toyota taking orders in Japan for Prius Plug-in
- Raikkonen returns to F1 with Lotus Renault
- Germans arrest suspect in neo-Nazi murder ring
- Voting extends into 2nd day in Congo
- Incendiary bomb damages Greek tax office
- Wright has no concern about Australia's fortress
- Dutch transfer killer whale Morgan to Spain
- Turkey considers Iraq as alternative trade route
- World temps maintain the heat of global warming
- McIlroy to up appearances on US tour
- Italy moves to introduce balanced budget amendment
- UK braced for another downbeat economic forecast
- NATO retrains troops after Afghan civilian deaths
- Acid test on home soil for Clarke's Australians
- Indian politicians fail to agree on retail changes
- Tribunal says suspected Russian spy can stay in UK
- Officials extend voting to 2nd day in Congo
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Zimbabwe militants call for restaurants boycott
- Nuclear waste reaches destination in Germany
- Turkey considers Iraq as alternative trade route
- Russia speaks against arms embargo on Syria
- Foreign minister in Nicaragua for two-day visit
- China Times: Don't be cheated by political magicians
- Indian politicians fail to agree on retail changes
- Psychiatric evaluation of Norway killer completed
- Atletico aims for early Europa League progress
- Dutch transfer killer whale Morgan to Spain
- NATO retrains troops after Afghan civilian deaths
- Tribunal says suspected Russian spy can stay in UK
- Italian borrowing costs skyrocket
- Thailand warns Facebook sharing may slur monarchy
- France pressing for joint bonds despite German no
- Jackson's doctor to learn punishment for death
- Ireland coach Trapattoni extends contract 2 years
- US suspects NATO forces lured into deadly raid
- Nepal lawmakers extend Constituent Assembly term
- Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat vs. Bangladesh
- PFP vice presidential candidate confident ahead of debate
- Ohio officials take 200-pound boy from mother
- Japanese judo coach fired for sexual harassment
- Petrochemical firm plans NT$30 billion investment in China
- Mass protests in Yemen demand trial for president
- Trial set for Spanish judge over war crimes probe
- Athletes trial postponed in Bahrain
- Pakistan to boycott meeting over deadly NATO raid
- Chinese solar companies reject US trade complaint
- Medvedev: new radar demonstrates Russia's might
- Nigeria Senate approves anti-gay marriage bill
- Talk of the Day -- The third yellow-blue light
- Marmite accident closes major British highway
- Zimbabwe militants call for restaurants boycott
- India pacer Kumar ruled out of Australia tests
- Finland to reduce troops from Afghanistan
- World temps maintain the heat of global warming
- Kazakh government to grant president hero award
- Trial set for Spanish judge over war crimes probe
- Beijing police question artist Ai Weiwei's wife
- Nigeria Senate approves anti-gay marriage bill
- Denied visit, UN expert to meet with Iran diaspora
- Thousand Taiwanese to qualify for 2012 Canada working holiday program
- Ma confident of leading Taiwan through global crisis
- Bangladesh vs Pakistan Scores
- Iranian students storm British Embassy in Tehran
- American Airlines files for bankruptcy protection
- Psychiatric evaluation finds Norway killer insane
- Pakistan totals 135-7 versus Bangladesh in T20
- India vs West Indies Scores
- Dates announced for 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles
- Obama meeting with Netherlands prime minister
- Merkel hopes Pakistan will attend conference
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Serbia impounds $500 million in crime property
- Libya leaders acknowledge abuse of prisoners
- Pakistan vs. Bangladesh Scoreboard
- UK economic forecast downgraded
- Tribunal says suspected Russian spy can stay in UK
- Pakistan calls NATO raid an 'act of aggression'
- Williams bows out in strong Wales team vs. Aussies
- India restricts West Indies to 211-9 in first ODI
- Reporter: Tabloid agenda driven by sensationalism
- India vs West Indies Scoreboard
- Markets still buoyed by euro rescue hopes
- Medvedev: New radar demonstrates Russia's might
- Strong global sales boost Tiffany's 3Q results
- Psychiatric evaluation finds Norway killer insane
- James Murdoch re-elected chair of BSkyB
- French apprentice jockey dies after race fall
- US official says Iran should not issue threats
- Eurozone ministers meet to build euro rescue plan
- British Museum given $1.6M set of Picasso etchings
- Man suspected of shooting Taiwanese in Delhi arrested
- Vice president hails European investment in Taiwan
- Hungary raises key interest rate to 6.5 percent
- Iranian students storm British Embassy in Tehran
- Beijing police question artist Ai Weiwei's wife
- Poland's last known Battle of Britain vet honored
- Egypt's military rulers see vote turnout as boost
- Taiwan files suits against fugitive diplomatic broker
- 1 dead and 7 injured in Bosnian minefields
- U.S. unemployment more urgent than debt problems: Nobel laureate
- Gignac set to return to Marseille squad after ban
- UK economic forecast downgraded
- World Golf Glance
- Asus Eee Pad Transformer wins online award
- Thailand warns Facebook sharing may slur monarchy
- Egypt stock market spikes on elections
- Gingrich surges, Cain lashed with new allegations
- Morocco's king names head of Islamist party new PM
- Study shows Chimei retains lion's share of China TV panel market
- Mos Burger operator to launch OTC market listing Dec. 15
- Japanese judo coach fired for alleged harassment
- Grinch steals 20 Christmas trees from US stand
- American Airlines parent seeks Ch. 11 protection
- German man arrested in neo-Nazi investigation
- James Murdoch re-elected chair of BSkyB
- Pakistan to boycott meeting over deadly NATO raid
- Experts in Spain recommend moving Franco remains
- Bangladesh beats Bangladesh by 50 runs in T20
- At 84, Barbara Cook hardly slowing down
- NKorea shows leader, son watching live-fire drills
- Survey: Home prices down in most major US cities
- Libya leaders acknowledge abuse of prisoners
- Stock futures rise on euro hopes, holiday optimism
- Pakistan beats Bangladesh by 50 runs in T20 match
- Bangladesh vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- Serb president: Kosovo barricades should go
- WADA opens review process for anti-doping code
- Radioactive substances detected on Lanyu 'not hazardous': Taipower
- Morocco's king names head of Islamist party new PM
- Reporter: UK tabloid agenda is sensationalist
- Jaguars fire Del Rio after 3-8 start in 9th year
- Outgoing Kyrgyz leader: fate of US base uncertain
- APNewsBreak: US to pay $2.5M in anthrax death
- Sri Lankans protest the jailing of ex-army chief
- Report says Facebook seeks $10 billion in IPO
- St. Lucia Labor Party ahead in election results
- Banned aid agencies warn of disaster in Somalia
- German fertilizer OKs $3B potash project in Canada
- Defamation trial opens in Greece over Venus cover
- Violet, a star of NYC hawk cam, is badly hurt
- Experts in Spain recommend moving Franco remains
- US official says Iran should not issue threats
- Stocks mixed on Europe debt talks, AMR bankruptcy
- Second sea trial for China's first aircraft carrier
- Star Italian fencer recovering after car crash
- Sri Lankans protest the jailing of ex-army chief
- Banned aid agencies warn disaster in Somalia
- Polish police gets protective suits for Euro 2012
- American Airlines parent seeks protection
- Anti-violence activist slain in Mexico
- Amnesty Intl seeks more help for displaced Roma
- Americans in November more confident about economy
- Serb president: Kosovo barricades should go
- Raikkonen returns to F1 with Lotus Renault
- Temp coach for AEK Larnaca against Maccabi Haifa
- Miccoli likely to miss Parma game with injury
- Palestinian minister accused of corruption
- Europe talks, consumer confidence send stocks up
- FARC blames Colombia for captives' deaths
- 'Fahrenheit 451' finally out as an e-book
- Lions tackle Ndamukong Suh suspended 2 games
- UN rights body to hold urgent meeting on Syria
- St. Lucia election will not affect diplomacy: MOFA
- Cain campaign: He's staying in race
- South Ossetian election results annulled
- Biden arrives in Iraq ahead of US troop departure
- Samaraweera back for Sri Lanka for Proteas tour
- Turkish PM released from hospital
- Legislature passes patent system overhaul
- Fassbender fleshes out characters with physicality
- Border staff, teachers join major UK strike
- Fitch revisits outlook on debts tied to US rating
- Injunction of assets sought for ex-defense minister
- DPP head expresses regret for using wrong persimmon photo
- Hungary raises key interest rate to 6.5 percent
- Defamation trial opens in Greece over Venus cover
- Most unemployed turn down offers due to low pay: poll
- Lions tackle Suh suspended 2 games for stomping
- Italy's bond rates spike as Monti fills government
- Nigerian player dies in hospital after game
- Goulding out as coach of France rugby league team
- Slovak doctors condemn hospitals emergency state
- Fitch may lower Fannie, Freddie debt outlook
- Libya leaders acknowledge abuse of prisoners
- Euro rises against dollar as European leaders meet
- Sentencing hearing for Jackson doctor begins in LA
- ICC issues arrest warrant for Ivory Coast's Gbagbo
- Europe talks, consumer confidence send stocks up
- Eurozone give Greece $10.7 billion but rescue plan stalls
- U.S. super star Michael Jackson's doctor called suicidal after verdict
- Zimbabwe militants call for boycott restaurant to defames President
- "AMR", The parent company of American Airlines parent firm files for bankruptcy
- US man, Gary Giordano leaves Aruba jail in missing case
- China's Alibaba and japan's Softbank discussing Yahoo!
- Radioactivity found at Orchid Island outside nuclear waste storage space
- Eurozone finance ministers approve Greek aid payment
- Psychiatrists find Norway gunman criminally insane: media
- Government sues diplomatic broker in U.S. over Papua New Guinea scandal
- Britain warns Iran of “serious consequences” for storming UK embassy in Tehran
- Eurozone ministers reinforce rescue fund for Greece and Italy
- Medvedev: New radar demonstrates Russia’s might
- Islamist poll winner meets king for government talks
- Military wants sequestration of ex-defense minister’s assets
- Ma proposes shorter work week and new laws on leave
- National Palace Museum ex-director found not guilty of corruption
- Iceland: first Europe country recognizes Palestine
- Soong’s VP candidate confident ahead of Saturday debate
- Taiwan dollar extends rebound on inflows; five-year bonds gain
- Man allegedly severed own hand in insurance fraud scheme released on bail
- Chicago suburb: 3 killed in small plane crash
- Pakistan’s government meets over deadly NATO raid
- Hundreds protest Malaysian ban on street rallies
- U.S. Labor Department accuses Cargill of discrimination
- 40,000 troops to leave Afghanistan by end of 2012
- Russia calls for end to ‘ultimatums’ against Syria
- Psychiatric evaluation: Norway killer is “Legally Insane”, instead of decades in prison
- 2nd day of Egypt’s parliamentary election
- Officials extend voting to 2nd day in Congo
- American Airlines applies for bankruptcy protection
- Asian stocks rise as Europe ministers meet on euro
- Australian court allows sale of South Korean's Samsung Galaxy tab
- Tunisia extends North African nation’s state of emergency again
- US Secretary of State Clinton makes historic visit to Myanmar
- China prepares for big entry into vaccine market
- Egypt's Christians stop Islamists to vote
- ECB yield limits may echo Fed’s playbook from 1940s: Euro credit
- Gumby-like flexible robot crawls in tight spaces
- Iranian Protesters into the British Diplomatic fire flag、throw napalm and stone in Tehran
- U.S. Secretary of State Clinton: Aid for poor is security priority
- Gadhafi's daughter Aisha Gadhafi urged Libyans to overthrow new rulers
- At airports, a bigger push to sell electronics
- Toyota taking orders in Japan for Prius plug-in
- Australia skipper Johnson could be out for 5 months with surgery
- U.S. Boston Red Sox choose Valentine as manager
- Lana Peters, Stalin’s daughter, dies at 85
- Myanmar riven by graft, ethnic conflicts
- More kids skip school shots in 8 states
- Safety’s NFL dream lives on
- The branding of the Occupy movement
- US judge sentences Conrad Murray to 4 years for Michael Jackson’s death
- Pakistan push ahead to boycott Afghanistan over NATO airstrike
- Facebook settles with U.S. FTC over deception charges
- Nigeria Senate voted to criminalize gay marriage
- ‘Tree,’ ‘Beginners’ tie at Gotham Film Awards
- Jackson’s doctor to learn punishment for death
- A biochemist and a physicist win the 2011 Presidential Science Prize
- Psychiatrists:Norway killer Anders Behring Breivik belongs insane, unfits for prison
- 2011 Low-carbon Cities Forum Nov. 21-24 2011 in Yilan, Tainan, Sinbei City and Taichung
- Regent Taipei, United Way and ELLE light it up with Taipei’s tallest indoor Christmas tree and host Christmas charity event
- All five Regent hotels are honored to receive Conde Nast Traveler’s 2011 Reader’s Choice Awards
- No more free infant formula at RI hospitals
- In air travel, Christmas pies are OK, but not snow globes
- South Ossetian presidential election results disannulled
- Formosa International Hotels Corporation forms strategic partnership with China Airlines
- Violence on second voting day in Egypt, 80 injured
- Skyrim lets gamers roam world, slay dragons at their leisure
- Giants struggle again, routed 49-24 by Saints
- McNeese State’s road trip ends with loss to Cal
- Welcoming back the NBA with open yawns
- Beckham, Galaxy in possible farewell tour
- Quick lifts Kings to win with NHL-best 4th shutout
- UK PM David Cameron says Iran's failure to defend the British embassy from an attack in Tehran
- US Vice President Joe Biden visits Iraq before US troop retreat
- Morocco's king appoints Islamist party’s leader as new PM
- Philippines captured suspected al-Qaida-linked bomber
- Clinton: Pakistan, US must learn lessons from a NATO air assault
- The world gets ready for new vaccines Made in China
- US Republican Herman Cain reassesses presidential candidacy while denying affair allegation
- Greece gets $10.7 billion bailout from Eurozone but rescue plan is slow in fruition
- Facebook agrees to FTC privacy requirements, CEO Zuckerberg: we made mistakes
- US and China work hard to improve ties with Myanmar
- Somali officer: Suicide bomber in Somalia attacks military in Mogadishu
- Britain pension reforms gather angers among 2 million public sector workers
- Taiwan Referendum Review Committee to consider referendum proposal about own abolition
- Los Angeles Occupy protesters prepare for police attack
- ICC Confirmed: Former Ivory Coast President Gbagbo is in Custody
- Turkey prepares sanctions against Assad, not intended to hurt Syrian people
- China wants Taiwan DPP Chairwoman Tsai Ing-wen to accept “1992 Consensus”
- Kuwait Hopeful New PM: Outgoing Defense Minister Sheikh Jaber
- Nigeria passes law to ban same sex marriage and gay clubs
- Kaohsiung E-DA Crown Plazacelebrates its first anniversary in Taiwan
- Turkey slaps economic sanctions on Syria government
- Turkey hits economic sanctions against Syria
- China raises poverty line; official poor becomes more
- Ivory Coast’s ex-president Gbagbo charged with crimes against humanity: ICC
- Philippines captures alleged al-Qaida-linked bomber
- Somali soldiers killed in suicide bomb attack, 4 dead
- Taiwan capital Taipei defeats Brasilia to win right to host 2017 Universiade
- Earthquake shakes eastern Turkey
- China: 48,000 new HIV cases through heterosexual sex this year
- Witnesses: Gunman wounds 2 near Istanbul's Topkapi Palace in Turkey
- BHP Billiton looks to sell Canada diamond business
- Adviser: Cain reassessing his campaign
- US condemns storming of British embassy in Iran
- Eurozone crisis is an opportunity for UK gamblers
- Jackson's family calls for stiff sentence for doc
- ICC issues arrest warrant for Ivory Coast's Gbagbo
- American Airlines files for bankruptcy protection
- Tindall says RFU's punishment is still too harsh
- Palestinian minister steps aside to fight charges
- India beats West Indies by 1 wicket in 1st ODI
- Financing battle emerges at climate change talks
- Gunshot killed man found in Craigslist case
- Pressure builds as eurozone ponders debt solutions
- Macedonia: former minister jailed over funding
- Russian woman accused of spying can stay in UK
- 'Artist,' 'Take Shelter' lead Spirit Awards field
- Olympic football tickets back on sale
- Algeria warns of further desert kidnapping
- Broadway's 'Ghost' will have a familiar feel
- Ex-pal: Terrorist training led US man to Yemen
- 2 hurt as gangway to London tourist ship collapses
- Britain blames euro crisis for lower growth
- Argentina: Spain is Davis Cup final favorite
- Study: Swiss banks could lose $1.2B from tax deals
- Norway killer found insane, unfit for prison
- Sharma stars in India's 1-wicket win over Windies
- Wales may miss top 2nd-row pairing for 6 Nations
- Cain tells aides he is reassessing his campaign
- Freed UAE activists vow to press reform campaign
- No landing date yet for Air Force's mystery craft
- Google's maps go indoors with new mobile feature
- Oil price rises to $100 a barrel again
- Chilean judge charges ex-US military officer
- Cain reassessing campaign after new allegations
- FARC blames Colombia for captives' deaths
- Chiquita HQ to move to North Carolina
- Michael Jackson's doctor sentenced to 4 years
- 'Artist,' 'Take Shelter' lead in Spirit Awards
- Lebanese accuse Syria of 'stealing' video footage
- Facebook settles with US over deception charges
- Cain tells aides he is reassessing his campaign
- Gacy victim ID'd as man, 19, who vanished in 1976
- UK tabloid reporter: Phone hacking a regular tool
- Pakistani cable TV blocks BBC over documentary
- Sheriff: DNA identifies John Wayne Gacy victim
- US salon shooting suspect pleads not guilty
- Border staff, teachers join major UK strike
- Major League Soccer season to start March 10
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Dec. 4-10
- Ecclestone expects Europe to keep 5 F1 races
- Aruba to seek US man's extradition in tourist case
- 3 new exhibits opening at Elvis' Graceland
- Head of women's game for FIFA backs US pro league
- Officials: Cyclists from French team questioned
- Pressure builds as eurozone ponders debt solutions
- Google's maps go indoors with new mobile feature
- Anti-violence activist slain in Mexico
- Training run for World Cup downhill canceled
- Palestinian leader reaffirms UN membership bid
- NY film critics pick 'The Artist' as best film
- Brazil's artists making mark at Miami's Art Basel
- Dustin Johnson has surgery on right knee
- Episcopal bishop cleared by national panel
- Facebook settles with US over deception charges
- Jaguars being sold to Shahid Khan
- Kerzner transfers ownership of Atlantis in Bahamas
- Eurozone ministers OK $10.7 billion Greek loan
- Saving the euro: Solutions vary nation by nation
- Scientist charged with stealing drug recipes
- Cleric hopes to meet with jailed US man in Cuba
- Kennedy Center taps pianist Moran as jazz adviser
- Eurozone ministers OK $10.7 billion Greek loan
- Madrid slashes Games bid budget amid economic woes
- Egypt's military takes credit for election turnout
- Locations in Japan with Google indoor maps feature
- MasterCard, Western Union teaming up on prepaid
- UK PM slams calls Iran response to embassy attack
- Gadhafi's daughter calls for Libya overthrow
- UN condemns Iran's attacks on British premises
- Bahrain firm alleges Alcoa bribes in court filing
- Biden visits Iraq ahead of US troop departure
- Just 1 in 4 with HIV have infection under control
- Tunisia again extends state of emergency
- Palestinian leader reaffirms UN membership bid
- US to pay $2.5M in photo editor's anthrax death
- Official: Jackson's doctor to serve about 2 years
- Santader, coach Cuper part ways after 13 games
- Syracuse chancellor: Boeheim's our coach
- 3 killed in small plane crash in Chicago suburb
- Obama condemns storming of British embassy in Iran
- Metals rise for second day on hopes for growth
- Treasurys little changed as Europe talks progress
- Latest developments in Arab world's unrest
- US appeals Portugal denial of fugitive extradition
- Berlusconi to return as AC Milan president
- Egypt's Christians try to stem Islamists in vote
- Cleric hopes to meet with jailed US man in Cuba
- Pakistan steps up anti-US rhetoric after attack
- Obama, Dutch premier discuss European debt crisis
- Madrid slashes Games bid budget amid economic woes
- Horizon Lines offers shippers a $13.75M settlement
- Comedian Patrice O'Neal dies, had suffered stroke
- Kerzner transfers ownership of Atlantis in Bahamas
- Family of sick US girl fights visa denial
- Inquest: Gary Speed found by wife hanged at home
- Eurozone ministers OK $10.7 billion Greek loan
- New California-Mexico border drug tunnel found
- US money managers keeping quiet about jackpot
- Winehouse dress fetches over $67,100 at auction
- Iranian protesters storm British Embassy in Tehran
- Reports say 'Cyber Monday' top online shopping day
- Steuben Glass company closes lone factory
- Ex-NBA star Yao Ming seeks slam dunk with new wine
- Son of slain Gulf cartel leader arrested in Mexico
- Jackson doctor called suicidal after verdict
- Ivory Coast's Gbagbo to be extradited to Hague
- US appeals Portugal denial of fugitive extradition
- Victoria's Secret stacks its stage with model moms
- Treasurys edge lower on higher consumer confidence
- Greek National Bank sees losses ahead of bond hit
- EU, US agree to promote efficient office products
- Consumer confidence, Europe talks send stocks up
- Spokesman: Ivory Coast's Gbagbo is in plane
- US scrambles to contain Pakistan fallout
- US money managers stay mum amid jackpot doubts
- Ivory Coast's Gbagbo en route to Hague
- Australian nursing home blaze claims 11th fatality
- Italian Football Results
- DNA test shows construction worker was Gacy victim
- 'Standing on Ceremony' micro plays left at altar
- Pandev scores 2 as Juve held 3-3 at Napoli
- English Football Results
- Confidence index, Europe send stocks mostly higher
- Man sues former hostages, says they broke promise
- 8 years for rapper Lil Boosie in drug smuggle plot
- Americans' confidence in the economy surges
- Review: Fassbender lays himself bare in `Shame'
- Euro rises vs dollar on European debt plan hope
- City, Liverpool reach League Cup quarters
- Barcelona bounces back with 4-0 win over Rayo
- Italian Football Summaries
- S&P downgrades top US banks' credit ratings
- New Utah museum leaps beyond old-school dioramas
- US man to exit Aruba jail in missing tourist case
- Jamaica investigator probing troubled gov't agency
- Austria's Weiss banned for doping
- 3 US money managers: No secret lottery winner
- US police chief reinstated despite FBI probe
- Eurozone ministers try to beef up rescue fund
- Iceland votes to recognize Palestine
- Drive-by shooting causes 4 deaths in Dom Republic
- Labor Department accuses Cargill of discrimination
- Facebook makes privacy pledge in FTC settlement
- Cyber Monday spending hits $1.25B
- Salvadoran accused in Jesuit deaths faces US woes
- Iceland votes to recognize Palestine
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- AMR's stock led investors on volatile ride
- Jamaica investigator probing troubled gov't agency
- Senate rejects effort to strip detainee provision
- Eurozone ministers try to beef up rescue fund
- Barcelona bounces back with 4-0 win over Rayo
- City, Liverpool reach League Cup semis
- USADA bans boxer for 6 months after drug test
- FCC had 'questions of fact' on AT&T-T-Mobile deal
- S&P downgrades top US banks' credit ratings
- Tiger absence makes youth in golf shine
- Records: US officials cautioned about Mamtek
- US man leaves Aruba jail in missing case
- Wednesday, December 7
- Lehman: 95 pct of creditors back bankruptcy plan
- Utah scientist charged with stealing drug recipes
- Review: Fiennes' updated, riveting `Coriolanus'
- Hackers post UN staffer user names, passwords
- US man leaves Aruba jail in missing case
- Caribbean news briefs
- TE Connectivity plans to buy Deutsch Group
- Zimbabwe militants call for restaurant boycott
- Jackson doctor called suicidal after verdict
- Greece gets $10.7 billion but rescue plan stalls
- Empire State Building might be part of public firm
- Mexico to auction dollars to boost sagging peso
- Company wants US state to return lethal injection
- US House votes to end country caps for work visas
- An Australian tiff between Allenby and Ogilvy
- US man leaves jail in Aruba missing case
- British Library puts historic newspapers online
- Jackson doc gets 4-year sentence, tongue lashing
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Johnson could be out for 5 months with surgery
- APNewsBreak: New US border drug tunnel found
- Earthquake rocks north Philippines; no damages
- Australian court allows sale of Samsung Galaxy tab
- Clinton: Aid for poor is security priority
- $4.8 billion Peru gold mine project suspended
- Teen in Craigslist case looks dazed in Ohio court
- AP source: Red Sox choose Valentine as manager
- Plane believed carrying Ivory Coast's Gbagbo lands
- Japan industrial output rises in October
- Rangers score 4 in 2nd, hang on to beat Penguins
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Australian court clears sale of Samsung Galaxy tab
- NKorea claims progress in uranium enrichment
- Bono: Alicia Keys has 'lioness energy'
- NBA teams may host player workouts again
- Plane believed carrying Ivory Coast's Gbagbo lands
- Green cars in spotlight at Tokyo auto show
- China raises poverty line, boosting official poor
- Philippines arrests alleged al-Qaida-linked bomber
- Police: 1 killer responsible for NY beach deaths
- Studios challenge Australia Internet piracy ruling
- NKorea claims progress in uranium enrichment
- Clinton: Pakistan, US must continue cooperation
- Clinton seeks greater openness from Myanmar
- Clinton condemns Iranian mob attack
- Green cars in spotlight at waning Japan auto show
- Shares of Nanya Technology plunge on falling product prices
- Oil falls to near $99 after US supplies increase
- Asia stocks fall as Europe debt crisis festers
- Philippines arrests alleged al-Qaida-linked bomber
- Freire to lead Katusha in Tour Down Under
- Ruling party says no to Arab Spring in Malaysia
- Australia plan aims for top 10 ranking
- HTC scores final victory in patent row with FlashPoint
- Johnson Controls: Shanghai plant not leaking lead
- India's quarterly growth skids to 6.9 percent
- Suicide bomber in Somalia tries to attack army HQ
- India's quarterly growth skids to 6.9 percent
- Ivory Coast's Gbagbo taken into custody at ICC
- Rangers win 4-3 to close on Penguins
- China expects 48,000 new HIV cases this year
- Clinton says aid for poor is security priority
- Los Angeles protesters prepare for police raid
- Ruling party says no to Arab Spring in Malaysia
- LL Cool J preps for Grammy nominations double duty
- UN expert highlights slave labor in Australia
- Jackson case highlights celebrity medicine culture
- China to execute Filipino drug trafficker Dec. 8
- Taiwan tightens border security amid visa-waiver bid
- HTC hails victory in patent dispute
- New quake hits eastern Turkey
- Malaysia says cost of new budget airport doubles
- Bomb in India's restive northeast kills 1
- North Korea claims progress in uranium enrichment
- After losing fed loan, military solar project a go
- UN expert highlights slave labor in Australia
- US man free in Aruba but still under legal cloud
- Taiwan shares close down 1.2%
- US finds reassurance in Egypt's peaceful voting
- Los Angeles protesters prepare for police raid
- Malaysia says cost of new budget airport doubles
- Clarke leads new-look Australia vs. NZ
- UK public workers begin 1-day strike
- VP Biden's Iraq trip designed to solidify ties
- Britain withdrawing some embassy staff from Iran
- China refuses to criticize Iran by name
- Top official: EU entering crucial 10 days for euro
- 80 hurt in night clashes at Cairo's Tahrir Square
- Taiwan shares pull back on renewed eruozone debt concerns
- Media: Gunman wounds 2 near Istanbul's Blue Mosque
- Reagan shooter wants more time outside hospital
- Albania's self-proclaimed king dies at 72
- Analysis: Clinton gives Myanmar respect it craves
- Gaza official: Palestinian president opposes unity
- Officials extend voting to 3rd day in Congo
- US students: Turmoil can be dangerous lure abroad
- Turkey slaps economic sanctions on Syria
- Britain withdrawing some embassy staff from Iran
- VP Biden's Iraq trip designed to solidify ties
- Campbell seeks new start after quit thoughts
- LA police move in on Occupy camp
- Brumbies release Hoiles from contract
- UAE's Etihad to launch Tripoli flights in January
- World stocks fall as Europe debt crisis festers
- Norway closes embassy in Iran due to security
- Tokyo to use cherry blossom for 2020 Olympic bid
- European ministers delay major action for 10 days
- UK police make 17th arrest in phone hacking probe
- Gunman wounds 2 near Istanbul's Topkapi Palace
- Survey: Afghans living longer, fewer infants die
- Litvinenko suspect said poisoned with polonium
- Indian farmers dump bags of snakes in tax office
- Irish to publish 6 reports on Catholic child abuse
- Ministry: Helicopter crash in Belarus kills 3
- Changhua mutton festival showcases region's quality meat
- President urges solutions to European debt crisis
- More Greeks homeless as crisis takes its toll
- Biden: US troop exit marks new beginning with Iraq
- UK public workers begin biggest strike in decades
- Powerchip accepts loan rollover conditions
- German unemployment drops in November
- Clinton tests reforms on historic visit to Myanmar
- EU defense ministers may endorse pooling resources
- Apple Daily: Campaign blunders cost DPP dear
- 4 Somali soldiers killed in suicide bomb attack
- Excommunicated bishop attends China ordination
- Opposition candidates call on Congo to annul vote
- Twitter, mixi form partnership in Japan
- Gunman wounds 2 near Istanbul's Topkapi Palace
- Obasi, Firmino dropped from Hoffenheim squad
- Bulgarians protest government austerity policies
- Albania's self-proclaimed king dies at 72
- NATO service member dies in Afghanistan
- South Ossetian declares herself president
- Europe delays major debt decisions for 10 days
- Survey: Afghans living longer, fewer infants die
- China to execute Filipino drug trafficker Dec. 8
- Pakistan rejects Afghan plea to attend conference
- LA police raid Occupy camp at City Hall
- Consulting group picks Vienna as world's top city
- Egypt: Partial results show Islamist lead in vote
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Border staff, teachers join 1-day UK strike
- Excommunicated bishop turns up at China ordination
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- UN scientist: fighting climate change saves costs
- Philippine police rescue 1,600 geckos in warehouse
- Twitter, mixi form Japan tie-up as Facebook gains
- German woman dies in Thailand elephant accident
- Taiwan-Japan trade conference to take place in Tokyo
- Noyer: Europe economy slowing, but no recession
- Taiwan aiming to sign more anti-human trafficking deals
- Britain withdrawing some embassy staff from Iran
- Suu Kyi not convinced it's time to lift sanctions
- Former spin doctor slams 'putrid' British press
- Housing price to income ratio hits new high
- Turkey slaps economic sanctions on Syria
- China military condemns US-Australia military pact
- Lebanese PM says Lebanon will fund Hariri tribunal
- Emirates boosts salaries for public sector workers
- Eurozone inflation stays at stubbornly high 3 pct
- Restaurant operator forecasts 30% sales growth in 2012
- South Ossetian declares herself president
- COA makes donation to animal conservation programs in India
- Stocks supported by US economic hopes
- China eases lending curbs to shore up growth
- Gun club in US offers photos with Santa, rifles
- Russian lawyer attacks top aviation authority
- Crisis-hit Portugal eyes deeper austerity in 2012
- Government forces shell Yemeni city, killing 1
- Agriculture minister blasts DPP for trying to 'humiliate' his office
- Cain accuser stands by claim of longtime affair
- Lanyu resident repeats call for removal of nuclear waste
- China eases lending curbs to shore up growth
- Europe delays major debt decisions for 10 days
- Pakistan rejects Afghan plea to attend conference
- Taiwan digital database approved by China for first time
- EU defense ministers may endorse pooling resources
- Czechs to charge 2 in former defense official case
- Israel to release withheld money to Palestinians
- More than 200 arrested in Occupy LA raid
- Dutch killer whale Morgan finds new home in Spain
- Acer to offer notebooks for e-learning in Australia
- Airfare deal has nothing to do with alleged vote-buying: MOTC
- Health fund urges donors not to abandon patients
- Stocks supported by US, China economic hopes
- Puma pulls shoes in UAE flag colors amid criticism
- Pingtung County speaker sentenced to 5.5 years for vote-buying
- UN scientist: fighting climate change saves costs
- Somalis in piracy trial in France apologize
- UN rights body to weigh further probe in Syria
- Study shows deeper meltdown at Japan nuke reactor
- EU urged to help Iranian dissidents in Iraq
- Kourtney Kardashian expecting baby No. 2
- World's central banks act to ease market strains
- S.Africa: 1st class graduates from Winfrey school
- Adele may be rolling deep with Grammy nominations
- Germany nominates candidate to head European bank
- Stocks head for sharply higher open
- Russian lawyer attacks top aviation authority
- Kean: Blackburn 'forfeited' League Cup hopes
- Lebanese PM says Beirut will fund Hariri tribunal
- CMT honors 5 top country stars; Hank Jr. pulls out
- US productivity up in summer, labor costs fall
- Watchdog complains of pressure on Russian voters
- World's central banks act to ease market strains
- Lawyer: US suspect in missing case to leave Aruba
- Bayonne files complaint against Harinordoquy's dad
- Oil above $101 on central banks's liquidity plan
- Leverkusen signs goalkeeper Leno to 2017
- Jewish group applauds David Duke's arrest
- Border staff, teachers join one-day UK strike
- Britain withdrawing all embassy staff from Iran
- Horses could soon be slaughtered for meat in US
- Lawyer: US suspect in missing case to leave Aruba
- Police, protesters clash in Sri Lanka, 13 injured
- Documents: Dutch Catholics knew of sex abuse
- Leverkusen signs goalkeeper Bernd Leno to 2017
- Markets get big boost as banks try to ease strains
- Britain withdrawing all embassy staff from Iran
- Indian police arrest 6 in connection with bombings
- Taiwan launches multi-language food website
- Poster campaign targets Occupy protests
- Paris: No plans to cover Eiffel Tower with plants
- Europe delays major debt decisions for 10 days
- Well-known Romanian theater director dies
- DPP vows to focus on legislative reform in election campaign
- Poland's last known Battle of Britain vet buried
- Canadian economy grows 3.5 percent
- Carlsberg to trim up to 150 employees in Europe
- Bayonne to file complaint against player's dad
- NATO: Pakistan cooperates on new border incident
- Brazil's state-controlled oil company fined
- Doctors: George Michael recovering in Vienna
- Health fund urges donors not to abandon patients
- Opposition candidates call on Congo to annul vote
- German court: No student right to pray in school
- World's central banks act to ease market strains
- EU urged to help Iranian dissidents in Iraq
- Romanian MPs propose restricting 'indecent' press
- 200 arrested at Occupy Los Angeles as park cleared
- Landslide kills 4, leaves 30 missing in Indonesia
- Markets get big boost as banks try to ease strains
- CAS sets January target for Ullrich doping verdict
- Apple reportedly close to iTunes deal in Brazil
- Suu Kyi says she will run in Myanmar by-elections
- Emirates boosts salaries for public sector workers
- Probe: 6 Irish dioceses no longer hide child abuse
- Germany doubles payment to country's Jews
- UN: No active email passwords posted
- Taiwan's showbiz sector welcomes China's new measures on TV dramas
- NCC declines to serve as Google regulator
- Talk of the Day -- 'Black Friday' sales buoy Christmas orders
- Taiwan ranks 44th in global climate risk index: Germanwatch
- 3 killed in Yemen army shelling, militant attack
- NATO: Pakistan resumes some cooperation
- Bulgarians protest government austerity policies
- Subway bombers in Belarus sentenced to death
- Cain tests damaged campaign in Ohio
- US court hears hedge fund boss' bail arguments
- NYC's Jewish Museum, author Sendak create exhibit
- Bayonne to file complaint against player's dad
- Donald: Disney World win provides validation
- Visteon plans to shed vehicle interiors business
- NPR loses 2nd news executive as BBC hires Meyer
- State wants to prosecute dad in toddler's death
- Romanian MPs propose restricting 'indecent' media
- Review: McAnuff gives Met an atomic `Faust'
- Judge to rule on Fort Hood suspect getting experts
- Azerbaijan extends coach Vogts' contract to 2014
- Pfizer maneuvers to protect Lipitor's cholesterol medicine from generic competition
- Teams may host 'voluntary player workouts' again after NBA ends lockout
- Japan TOYOTA "Fun-Vii" just like an iPhone & smartphone on four wheels
- Taipei defeats Brasilia to host 2017 Universiade
- UN scientist says fighting climate change to save financial costs
- Clinton tests reforms on historic visit to Myanmar
- China wants Tsai to accept ‘1992 Consensus’
- Israel to release withheld money to Palestinians
- UK closes down Iranian embassy in London, orders diplomats to leave within 48 hours
- Two million strike in Britain over pension changes
- UK Prince Harry completed US training and back to Britain
- Pope Benedict XVI voiced to support for ending up death penalty
- Referendum Review Committee to consider abolition proposal
- Taiwan eyeing for more anti-human trafficking agreements
- Local resident urges for removal of nuclear waste in Lanyu
- Taiwan Taipei placed 85th for living quality in global ranking; Vienna 1st, Zurich and Auckland follow
- MOTC rejects vote-buying allegation
- Taiwan dollar at one-week high on exporters’ demand; bonds steady
- Ivory Coast’s Gbagbo taken into custody at ICC
- U.S., Iraq embarking on ‘new phase’ in ties: Biden
- Greece gets $10.7 billion but rescue plan stalls
- Republicans aim to quash new union rules
- Somalia's officials: 4 Somali soldiers killed in suicide bomb attack
- UK Cabinet plays down strike’s impact, PM Cameron calls it a “damp squib”
- China police probe law firm linked to Ai Weiwei
- Reports say ‘Cyber Monday’ top online shopping day
- Japan、Hong Kong、South Korea、and Asian stocks soar on joint central bank action
- As debt spreads, global credit tightens
- For American, a blemish on a distinguished history
- Irish think-tank slashes 2012 economic growth forecast
- NATO: Pakistan resumed some cooperation with US led forces in Afghanistan
- Nanzhong village happy farm allows parents and children to plant together
- Philippine court: former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo to transfer from a private to gov't hospital
- Psychologist sees less violence, with evolution to thank
- Financing battle emerges at climate change talks
- Mayor shows up at Golden Horse awards with mascot Feng’ er
- Australian court allows sale of Samsung Galaxy tab
- 2011 Film & TV Film Project: Deputy Mayor welcomes all to film in Hsinchu
- Despite market gloom, Facebook may be forced to go public
- Social network Path announces more ways to share
- Asian stocks up for Europe, US, UK, Canada, Japan and Switzerland joint central bank action
- Italy, Greece suffer debt crisis partly because of corruption: Transparency International
- Notable cookbooks of 2011
- Germany cuts off its nose
- My man Newt
- Israel and the Arab awakening
- Clinton gives Myanmar respect it craves
- Survey: Taiwanese youth to be unwilling to battle for China fight
- Jackson doctor gets 4-year sentence, judge’s ire
- Bono: Alicia Keys has ‘lioness energy’
- New Zealand: 2 feared dead in helicopter crash
- Former Ivory Coast’s president Gbagbo faces charges of crimes against humanity
- The European Central banks move to stabilize financial system
- LL Cool J preps for Grammy nominations double duty
- `Zelda,’ an old-school game with its heart intact
- Misbehaving kids often learn from parents’ bad example
- As airlines cut back, hotels step in
- Pfizer maneuvers to protect Lipitor from generics
- Just 1 in 4 with HIV have infection under control
- Study indicates deeper meltdown at Japan's tsunami-hit nuclear reactor
- Saluting a serial seducer and his steamy tell-all
- NBA teams may host player workouts again
- Red Sox choose Valentine as managerRed Sox choose Valentine as manager
- Golf: McIlroy warns Donald money race 'not over'
- Libyan gunman shot dead at Istanbul’s Topkapi Palace in Turkey
- Schneider stops 47 shots, Canucks top Blue Jackets
- First major development between U.S.-Myanmar in decades
- Hillary Clinton: tests reforms on historic visit to Burma
- Rotary Club donates rehabus to Sinbei city government
- American singer Adele, Mars, Iver get double Grammy nominations
- U.S. Republican presidential contender Cain says he's yet to face wife over accusation
- Country Singer Mindy McCready not back for Florida court due to pregnancy with twins
- 44.3% Taiwanese youth not ready to fight with China
- Israeli PM Netanyahu releases tax funds to Palestinian Authority
- Yemen: 3 killed in army shelling, militant attack in Taiz
- Occupy Los Angeles protesters evicted peacefully
- Laurent Gbagbo Former Ivory Coast President imprisoned at ICC
- Suspicious mass fire tests Hong Kong police
- Europeans in a dilemma to unite or divide
- Democratic Progressive Party wants Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou to apologize for failed 6-3-3 policies
- Iraqi officials: a car bomb kills 10, wounds 22 in Baghdad
- Lebanese PM: Beirut will fund Hariri tribunal
- UN hacked, details of over 1000 accounts released include UNDP、OECD、UNICEF and WHO
- Predictions: Muslim Brotherhood may win Egypt election
- Arab League imposing a travel ban on Syria
- Britain orders Iran remove all diplomats from UK within 48 hours
- Pakistani anger is boiling over due to NATO’s airstrike
- Relations between the China and Myanmar
- Debt crisis: EFSF not enough, Eurozone turns to IMF
- German Expert: decoding of Mexico Mayan tablet to 2012 date not an end but a new era
- Taiwan rises to No.32 in Transparency International corruption index, China at No.75
- Mexico glyphs don't predict apocalypse
- Canada man removed from terrorist blacklist: UN
- Enjoying a good cup of tea at the Huashan Creative Park tea party
- 6 crematory workers accused of selling gold teeth from dead in SKorea
- Taiwan rises to No.32 in Transparency International corruption index, China at No.75
- Taipei Garden Hotel offers a “Take-out Lunar New Year Feast”
- Canada woman pays doctor-assisted suicide
- Iran released students attacked British Embassy in Tehran
- Cheeky Monkey Pulls Down Taiwan Model's Dress In Bali
- Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party leader Tsai Ing-wen apologizes over fruit ad
- Oil jumps to $101 on int'l banking plan
- Albania's self-styled King Leka dies at 72
- Discontent grows with US at climate talks
- Stocks leap on central banks' coordinated action
- Germany OKs subsidized submarine sale to Israel
- Ex-Brazil midfielder Marcelinho arrested
- Oscar Wilde's lipstick-covered tomb cleaned up
- Ivory Coast's Gbagbo taken into custody at ICC
- Latest theory in NY mystery deaths: 1 killer of 10
- US: Ex-governor should get 15 to 20 years
- US court hears hedge fund boss' bail arguments
- Missing person report filed for McCready and son
- Review: Adele is full of high notes, and jokes
- Europe defers major debt decisions for 10 days
- Syrian Cabinet ministers face Arab travel ban
- Swiss opt to replace Tigers with Swedish fighters
- Suspect in missing woman case arrives in Miami
- 34 accused in Puerto Rico prescription drug ring
- World's central banks act to ease market strains
- NATO: Pakistan resumes some cooperation
- Fukushima residents tour German renewable village
- Divorces hit record high in Brazil
- Suu Kyi says she'll run in Myanmar by-elections
- UK university faulted for its Gadhafi ties
- UK minister may have had computers hacked
- 1st Penn State abuse suit comes from new accuser
- Jamaica gov't minister resigns amid investigations
- Premier League spends 72 million pounds on agents
- Documents: Dutch Catholics knew of sex abuse
- Bulletproof boom: armored cars in Latin America
- Norwegian club officials arrested in fraud probe
- England to have interim coach for 6 Nations
- Strike test Thursday for new Greek government
- EU defense ministers endorse pooling resources
- Thawing permafrost vents gases to worsen warming
- Next legal step uncertain for O'Keeffe art at Fisk
- France recalls ambassador to Iran
- Polish official fired over corruption allegations
- Questions and answers about Europe's debt crisis
- Hope for new AIDS protection seen in mouse study
- Sunderland fires manager Bruce after poor results
- Man pleads guilty to killing 4 in NYC rampage
- Watchdog complains of pressure on Russian voters
- AP Interview: Euro 2012 director praises Ukraine
- Britain orders Iran's diplomats to leave UK
- Mindy McCready, son reported missing in Florida
- Women's WCup supercombined and super-G canceled
- Pope seeks end to death penalty
- US: Mob recruited immigrants for strip clubs
- Fourcade wins 20K in opening biathlon World Cup
- Tim McGraw asks judge to free him to record
- Number of Brazilian teens in extreme poverty is up
- Hungary issues Steve Jobs postal sheet, card
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Resumption of Israeli transfers averts PA crisis
- Europeans face historic choice: unite or divide?
- Premier League spends 72 million pounds on agents
- Europeans face historic choice: unite or divide?
- Adviser: FIFA should probe past corruption claims
- Latest theory in NY mystery deaths: 1 killer of 10
- Republicanstry to force Canada-US pipeline action
- Suspect in missing woman case heads to NYC
- Italy Cabinet to clear structural reforms Monday
- Judge: Goldman Sachs chairman faces questioning
- Egypt: Muslim Brotherhood says wants to form gov't
- Man pleads guilty to killing 4 in NYC rampage
- Pulitzer journalism entries to be submitted online
- Hungary captain Zoltan Gera out for rest of season
- Syrian ministers face Arab travel ban
- Jordaan urges Brazil to keep to building deadlines
- UN envoy: No reunified Cyprus if peace talks fail
- US man wins Aruba appeal in missing tourist case
- Tunisian ex-dictator sentenced by military court
- Hurricane seasons ends, but Irene's effects remain
- Ecclestone gives US another week to save GP
- England to have interim coach for 6 Nations
- IndyCar removes Barnhart from race control
- Machinists reach tentative deal with Boeing
- Beaver Creek will host 3 World Cup races next week
- Google exec: Online piracy bills in Congress wrong
- US man wins Aruba appeal in missing tourist case
- US amateur Cantlay gets spot in British Open
- Campaign gets companies to make safer cosmetics
- Muslim Brotherhood's machine helps in Egypt vote
- Fed survey: Most areas see slow to moderate growth
- US lawmakers blast plans for training Iraqi police
- Metals contracts surge on central bank action
- AP source: Red Sox, Valentine agree to terms
- Treasurys drop after central banks take action
- Feds find 32 tons of pot in US border tunnel
- Review: Kinect's kid stuff reigns supreme
- Tim McGraw wins ruling over recording career
- Couple held without bond in bloody saw slaying
- Paris court convicts 5 Somali pirates
- Cairn says no oil found off Greenland
- Cleric: American jailed in Cuba in good spirits
- Preacher Billy Graham admitted to US hospital
- IMF head says no bailout plan for Italy, Spain
- APNewsBreak: Honda worker cited under Alabama law
- 'Little Mole' Czech cartoonist Miler dies at 90
- Oil price above $100 on international banking plan
- Marines show US institutions to Afghan officials
- 1st US coach abuse suit comes from new accuser
- Phoenix area's Baseline Killer sentenced to death
- Competition concerns raised about TMX takeover
- David Chang, the rock star of ramen, goes global
- MTV's college network names Men, Woman of the Year
- Albania honors former Soviet leader Gorbachev
- Latest theory in NY mystery bodies: 1 killer of 10
- Prince Harry returns to UK from US training
- Checklist from Apollo 13 sells for $388,375
- Saab's owner posts (EURO)138 million loss in 3Q
- Euro rises against dollar on central banks action
- Us dad charged with killing daughter due in court
- Iraq: Key figures since the war began
- France honors Lenny Kravitz with highest award
- Krasinski, Hunt, Common among in-crowd at Sundance
- UN envoy: No reunified Cyprus if peace talks fail
- Move by central banks exhilarates Wall Street
- McCready talks to police; must return son Thursday
- UK border staff, teachers join one-day strike
- Elite Marines role in Afghanistan key to 2014 exit
- For 200 years miracles sought at New Mexico Church
- The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
- Italy judge, politician, cop nabbed in mob arrests
- Spotify expands into apps to expand music service
- US lye attack victim approved for face transplant
- UK university faulted for its Gadhafi ties
- Review: `Sleeping Beauty' is frustratingly vague
- After raids, Wall Street protesters shift tactics
- Correction: US-MF Global-Bankruptcy story
- Feds: Mob recruited immigrants for NY strip clubs
- US man who murdered 9 sentenced to death
- US cleric: American jailed in Cuba in good spirits
- Anthony sworn in as St. Lucia's prime minister
- Police: Child molester on lam rescues US teen
- Christine Song leads LPGA Tour Q-school
- Review: Apps to make holiday shopping easier
- Wednesday's Europa League Results
- Ski trail maps use artist's hand-painted panoramas
- Two feared dead in New Zealand helicopter crash
- USA Today reassigns top editor, another top exec
- Labor Party chief St. Lucia's new prime minister
- Latest theory in US case: 1 killer of 10
- Defense contests key witness in US terror case
- 6 clubs reach knockout rounds of Europa League
- Cuche turns in top time in World Cup training run
- Arizona man who murdered 9 sentenced to death
- Man faces charges in military buildings shootings
- Move by central banks exhilarates Wall Street
- Ex-FARC hostage Betancourt gets Colombia divorce
- Man United knocked out of cup by Crystal Palace
- Tensions rise in Guyana as vote counting drags on
- Questions and answers about central banks' action
- Ex sheriff accused of offering meth for sex
- Smith expects IndyCar back at Las Vegas in 2012
- Machinists reach tentative deal with Boeing
- Former sheriff accused of offering meth for sex
- Republicans try to force Canada-US pipeline action
- Dog steps on gun, shoots US hunter in buttocks
- Police: Child molester on the run rescues US teen
- Berkshire paying $150M for Omaha newspaper company
- Senate clears way for passage of big defense bill
- Ligety, skiers upset with new rules on GS skis
- Tensions rise in Guyana as vote counting drags on
- Smuggler in immigrant deaths case gets 30 years
- Tyler Perry offers support to boy in abuse case
- 1st test: New Zealand wins toss, bats vs Australia
- Want a toy with that Happy Meal? 10 cents please
- American could bulk up through US Airways merger
- World's largest airline companies
- US candidate plows ahead amid sexual allegations
- ICC deputy prosecutor Bensouda to get top job
- Cop deemed reckless in unarmed man's NY shooting
- With Olympics looming, Phelps, coach find balance
- Today In History
- Madonna settles NYC neighbor's suit over noise
- APNewsBreak: Woman accused of flight school fraud
- US agency proposes stricter rules for ship water
- Claxton, Summerhays lead PGA Tour Q-school
- Former Olympus president resigns from board
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Obama: 'No ally more important than Israel'
- Woods headed in the right direction
- Stars aligning for Gingrich candidacy
- Australian Rugby league great Arthur Beetson dies
- 1st US coach abuse lawsuit comes from new accuser
- Small US church votes against interracial couples
- Olympus ex-president Woodford resigns from board
- Strike test for new Greek government
- Argentina widens rights for transsexual police
- Best Sellers-Audio
- Margarito not worried if Cotto aims punches at eye
- Buzzetti returns to Fiji coaching job
- NYC Christmas tree lit at Rockefeller Center
- Action Comics 1 sells for $2.16 million in auction
- Hewitt handed Australian Open wildcard
- Olympus ex-CEO Woodford resigns from board
- Reports: Blackstone, Bain mulling joint Yahoo bid
- US group wants to require condoms for porn shoots
- ICC deputy prosecutor Bensouda to get top job
- Latest theory in US remains case: 1 killer of 10
- China manufacturing contracts in November
- US: Trafficker held in Venezuela also moved cash
- 2 dead in New Zealand firefighting chopper crash
- Central banks move to stabilize financial system
- Canadian removed from UN terrorist blacklist
- China manufacturing contracts in November
- 1st test: New Zealand 94-4 at lunch
- Govt. report recommends A-League salary cuts
- Asian stocks soar on joint central bank action
- 1st test: New Zealand 94-4 at lunch on day 1
- Spruce shines in NYC's Rockefeller Center
- Indian drugmaker OK'd to launch generic Lipitor
- Foster's shareholders approve SABMiller takeover
- 1st test: Australia vs. New Zealand scoreboard
- FC Dallas' Hernandez to become player-coach
- Taiwan shares open sharply higher
- Asian stocks soar on joint central bank action
- Bond denied to 4 in US Amish hair-cutting cases
- India's retailers, farmers face uncertain future
- AP: McCready says pregnant, can't return for court
- Adele, Mars, Iver get double Grammy nominations
- Reports: Blackstone, Bain mulling joint Yahoo bid
- Somali pirates release tanker, keep 4 hostages
- Nicki Minaj, Band Perry among Grammy nominees
- Lucic scores 2, Bruins win 12th in 13 games
- Taiwanese youth losing taste for China fight
- Cain says he's yet to face wife over accusation
- Adele, Bruno Mars among album of the year nominees
- Expert: Mexico glyphs don't predict apocalypse
- Kanye gets 7 Grammy noms; Adele, Mars, Foos get 6
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Canada woman pursues doctor-assisted suicide
- Australian Rugby league great Arthur Beetson dies
- Court orders Arroyo transferred to gov't hospital
- 1st test: New Zealand 176-5 at tea
- Clinton tests reforms on historic visit to Myanmar
- Somali pirates release tanker, keep 4 hostages
- Transparency International: Taiwan's CPI score continues to improve
- China Times: Apology is gesture of responsibility
- 1st test: Vettori salvages NZ innings
- Taiwan shares jump in morning trade
- Taiwanese youth losing taste for China fight
- Beckham praises Indonesia after Galaxy 1-0 win
- Malaysia leader rallies party to face elections
- Slowdown sparks scramble to shore up China growth
- Famous writers petition against Mexico silver mine
- Kyrgyzstan swears in new president
- Oil rises to near $101 amid global stocks rally
- NYC recommends AIDS drugs for any person with HIV
- Women's national teams to play at Dubai Sevens
- 1st test: New Zealand 176-5 at stumps
- Free agent Kawasaki only interested in Mariners
- 3 Afghan policemen die in roadside bombing
- Cusdin, Kennedy lead NZ Open
- Anaheim Ducks fire Carlyle, hire Bruce Boudreau
- Anti-vote-buying center set up in Kaohsiung ahead of elections
- Marketplace car bomb kills 10 in northeast Iraq
- 1st test: Vettori steadies New Zealand innings
- Tobacco company sues Australia over packaging law
- Talks on Iraq NATO mission stall over immunity
- US candidate outlines possible exit strategy
- South Ossetian opposition leader rejects new vote
- Taiwan shares close up 3.97%
- Taiwan unveils economic stimulus plan
- Asia pilot gap grows as airlines order new jets
- President breaks ground for cloud technology hub in Kaohsiung
- Kyrgyzstan swears in its new president
- Released Palestinians build houses, marry, study
- Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat against Pakistan
- Man City owner praises Mancini's "right path"
- Asia pilot gap grows as airlines order new jets
- Asustek expected to double tablet sales next year
- Gunmen kill 7 at home of Iraq Sunni militia leader
- Taiwan unveils economic stimulus plan
- Starc celebrates test debut with 2 wickets
- South Ossetian opposition leader rejects new vote
- Nigeria firm announces $147.5M oil field purchase
- Taiwan bourse soars past 7,100 points on world's central banks' efforts
- After tent cities fade, Occupy turns to specifics
- South African debuts AIDS film on World AIDS Day
- Attacks in northeast Iraq province kill 17
- Government to take further action to counter slowing economy
- EU expected to increase sanctions on Iran, Syria
- Clinton challenges Myanmar on reforms
- ECB's Draghi urges closer integration in eurozone
- Toyota, BMW to work on greener car battery
- Asian markets soar on central bank action
- DPP apologizes for misleading persimmon pic
- South African debuts AIDS film on World AIDS Day
- Big border drug tunnel highlights seasonal trend
- Taiwan must cement business ties with South Korea: TAITRA
- 18 killed in eastern South Africa road accident
- ECB's Draghi urges closer integration in eurozone
- Iran releases students who stormed British Embassy
- 6 SKoreans accused of selling gold teeth from dead
- Shares of Taiwan Cooperative Financial higher on bourse debut
- Court approves seizure of ex-minister's assets over airman's death
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- South Korean man questioned over bomb hoax
- Proof of sponsorship for UK working holiday visas being issued
- Appeals hearings begin in Tymoshenko case
- EU expected to increase sanctions on Iran, Syria
- Spain sees high demand, cost in $5B debt auction
- Japan to form 4th extra budget to support economy
- Johnson undergoes surgery, out for 5-6 months
- Officials seek Germans' help in neo-Nazi probe
- Indian shops protest entry of foreign retail
- French borrowing costs drop in succesful bond sale
- Polls: Conservatives losing power in Croatia
- Serie A leader Juve looking to extend unbeaten run
- As US-Myanmar ties warm, China stands conflicted
- US envoy criticizes China's controls on economy
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- As US-Myanmar ties warm, China stands conflicted
- Polish minister's comments on Germany cause uproar
- Iran releases students who stormed British Embassy
- Kabaddi World Cup doping number reaches 53
- Spain could face last 3 European champions in draw
- O'Connor to start as Australia No. 10 for 1st time
- McIlroy has share of lead at Hong Kong Open
- ECB's Draghi hints at more support for euro
- Egypt stocks extend gains after elections
- Johnson undergoes surgery, out for 5-6 months
- Madrid, Barca face awkward foes before clasico
- Taiwan's anti-corruption efforts rewarded: Cabinet
- Whistle-blowing ex-CEO resigns from Olympus board
- Beaten Man United returns to league business
- English Football Fixtures
- Davis Cup Final Draw List
- Prince William, Kate named as Olympic ambassadors
- Trouble brewing behind the scenes at Marseille
- Tobacco company sues Australia over packaging law
- Clinton challenges Myanmar to expand reforms
- Nadal to play Monaco to open Davis Cup final
- Sweden grants $65,000 to Wallenberg research
- Global market euphoria runs out of steam
- Slain Pakistani soldiers' relatives want justice
- Too early for Taiwan-HK FTA discussions: economic minister
- Strike test for new Greek government
- Myanmar gov't officials meet with Kachin rebels
- VP Biden, Iraqi leaders praise troops' sacrifices
- Government to take further action amid slowing economy (update)
- Parties bracing for presidential election debates
- Unpaid leave should not exceed three months: CLA
- Pakistan wins 1st ODI vs. Bangladesh by 5 wickets
- Police: Woman poisoned grandmother with morphine
- Italy summons Iran envoy over UK embassy attack
- Strong Santa Ana winds topple trees, power lines
- Pakistan beats Bangladesh by 5 wickets in 1st ODI
- Yemen says 13 killed in fighting in southern city
- Congo tallies votes after extended election
- Taiwan Cooperative Financial eyes overseas expansion
- Grammy Awards nominations in top categories
- Bangladesh vs. Pakistan scoreboard
- Conservatives face losing power in Croatian vote
- Beckham: I have a 'big decision to make' on future
- Asustek enjoys highest growth among top five PC vendors: IHS
- Pfizer completes deal for Ferrosan Consumer Health
- Olympic Museum offers free entry for 8 weeks
- VP Biden, Iraqi leaders praise troops' sacrifices
- Zimbabwe's prime minister ends love affair
- Israeli defense chief: Iran strike may be needed
- Moldova, Trans-Dniester to talk again in Ireland
- Pre-orders for iPhone 4S begin in Taiwan
- MOTC coordinating cheap Lunar New Year air fares for Taiwanese expats
- Stock futures little changed a day after big gains
- Giordano denies involvement in Aruba disappearance
- Clinton meets Aung San Suu Kyi on Myanmar visit
- Egypt stocks extend gains after elections
- Independent Russian election watchdog faces probe
- Obama announcing new steps to combat AIDS
- Finnish triple murderer caught after prison escape
- Beckham: I have a 'big decision to make' on future
- Syrian activists call for strike amid violence
- Official: 5,000 flee central Nigeria violence
- Dortmund secures deal with 17-year-old hopeful
- Shell sells stakes in Nigerian oil leases
- US unemployment aid applications up for 2nd week
- Italian politicians weigh Monti's rescue plan
- Manufacturing sector slows down amid faltering demand
- Spain condemns Iranian storming of British embassy
- Bank of England urges banks to build reserves
- Report: Germany probes if Iran pondering attacks
- Hungary's talks with IMF seen starting in January
- Talk of the Day -- 'Taishang' call for equal treatment in China
- Ditching Taiwan 'worst idea of the year': Freedom House expert
- Book purports to tell DSK's side of rape charges
- Spain's Cervantes prize goes to Chilean poet
- US unemployment aid applications up 2nd week
- IAAF signs doping agreement with Britain
- Statue of Egyptian king Amenhotep III found
- Musical glories in Rossini's biblical opera
- UK: Libya showed Britain needs more NATO influence
- EU, NATO condemn attacks by Serb militants
- EU foreign ministers impose sanctions on Syria
- Regis: Been too busy to miss show with Kelly
- Poland PM favors change of EU Treaty
- Japan to form 4th extra budget to support economy
- Government to spend NT$9 billion to revive economy
- British soldier killed while training in Kenya
- Westwood, Schwartzel lead by 1 shot at Sun City
- Tsai apologizes for persimmon confusion
- Suncor Energy CEO Rick George to retire
- Spain's Cervantes prize goes to Chilean poet Parra
- Japanese PM wants status of royal brides studied
- Official: 5,000 flee central Nigeria violence
- Alleged human trafficking victim wants to meet family in Taiwan
- Book purports to tell DSK's side of rape charges
- Stocks slip in early trade, a day after huge rally
- Japanese PM wants status of royal brides studied
- Nigeria firm announces $147.5M oil field purchase
- Barnes & Noble 3Q net loss narrows
- EU foreign ministers fail to agree on Iran oil ban
- Ronaldo joins Brazil's WCup organizing committee
- Giordano denies involvement in Aruba disappearance
- Strong winds down trees, power lines in Southwest
- Chrysler sales rise 45 percent in November
- Taiwan seeks to allow foreign private planes into its territory
- Taiwan's first complete skeleton of green sea turtle unveiled
- Manufacturing expanded last month at faster pace