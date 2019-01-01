英文新聞列表 English News List
- Riots break out again in central Nigerian town
- Myanmar eases limits on party membership
- Thousands of UK soldiers sought for 2012 Olympics
- Female horses could star on Day 2 of Breeders' Cup
- Spain dubs Benicio del Toro, Ricky Martin citizens
- ICRC: 400 bodies retrieved in Gadhafi's hometown
- Arrest at The Sun spreads Murdoch hacking scandal
- IMF to monitor Italy's economic reform efforts
- Boca nears title as River festers in 2nd division
- Palestinians freed in deal with Israel go to hajj
- US skipper Read aims for 1st in Volvo Ocean Race
- Santa Cruz and Villar out of Paraguay squad
- Germany sees tax intake $22.3 billion higher
- Alicia Keys continues to raise money at Black Ball
- Abuse charges spur search for infant's body
- Dollar rises ahead of Greek confidence vote
- Suicide attackers, bombs target north Nigeria city
- Syria peace plan unravels; 15 killed in protests
- US wants Alcoa Bahrain lawsuit delayed for probe
- Giffords vows return to Congress in new book
- UN urges leaders to make deal to reunify Cyprus
- Ventura, miffed by court, says he's off to Mexico
- US clears blood thinner for irregular heart beat
- CEO Jon Corzine steps down at MF Global
- Djokovic beats Baghdatis in Swiss Indoors quarters
- US prosecutors dismiss charges in US lesbian case
- Lebedev outpoints Toney for WBA cruiserweight belt
- G-20 rejects extra help for debt-strappd Europe
- FA appealing against Rooney's Euro 2012 ban
- Genoa battered by flash floods, 6 die
- Analysis: Papandreou gamble: reckless or selfless?
- Soldier accused in Afghan killings takes stand
- Opposition leader released in Equatorial Guinea
- Ex-NBA player Ortiz pleads guilty to drug charges
- Police: Car bombing hits Nigeria military office
- Bayern coach rues Bastian Schweinsteiger injury
- Fed-up consumers planning for 'Bank Transfer Day'
- Opposition leader released in Equatorial Guinea
- Ferrer beats Davydenko in Valencia quarters
- Metals end week lower on European worries
- AP Interview: Arctic marine drilling under review
- IOC completes briefing with 2020 bid cities
- Suicide attackers, bombs target northeast Nigeria
- Genoa-Inter match postponed due to flash floods
- Time Warner bids to acquire Endemol
- Dissent grows before Greek confidence vote
- Levine cancels `Goetterdaemmerung' at Met Opera
- Main opposition party pulls out of Liberia vote
- Argentina's Borensztein wins at Rome Film Fest
- Tamils disillusioned on SLanka power-sharing talks
- Oil ends volatile week above $94 per barrel
- Yahoo investor demands board ouster of co-founder
- Tamils disillusioned on SLanka power-sharing talks
- Analysis: Cuba reforms convincing island's cynics
- Expert: NATO raids spared Libyan antiquities
- Solider: Afghan killings were in legitimate combat
- Cain accuser alleged "inappropriate behaviors"
- Lebedev outpoints Toney for WBA cruiserweight belt
- Yellowstone spill to cost Exxon $135M
- Ventura, miffed by court, says he's off to Mexico
- APNewsBreak: UN has new Iranian nuke arms claims
- Treasury prices up on uncertainty over Greece vote
- Secret Circle wins BC Juvenile Sprint
- NYC Marathon: Keflezighi OK with quick turnaround
- Patrick will run 10 Cup races, debut at Daytona
- The Who launch teen cancer program at LA hospital
- Job market improves modestly as unemployment falls
- Relativity calls its Snow White 'Mirror Mirror'
- Moody's cuts Cyprus' credit grade 2 notches
- Obama: World economic recovery on 'firmer footing'
- German Football Results
- Yahoo investor demands board ouster of co-founder
- Mexican mayor's killing sparks fears for elections
- Top US general fired from Afghan training job
- German Football Summaries
- Mainz finally wins with 3-1 defeat of Stuttgart
- Groupon sizzles in public debut but worries linger
- Time Warner bids 1B euros to acquire Endemol
- 'Porky's' actor Knight commits suicide in Hawaii
- Greek PM: snap elections would be catastrophe
- Berkshire Hathaway posts lower 3Q profit
- Decertification: NBA players' nuclear option
- APNewsBreak: Yellowstone spill to cost Exxon $135M
- Union Rags favorite in Saturday's BC Juvenile
- Greek premier to start talks on caretaker govt
- Chavez urges reform of Venezuela's prison system
- Musical Romance wins Filly & Mare Sprint
- Jesse Jackson, protesters take over bank lobby
- Outrage in Turkey over statutory rape case
- US assesses sites for renewable energy potential
- Favorite My Miss Aurelia wins BC Juvenile Fillies
- Moody's cuts Cyprus' credit grade 2 notches
- ASP: Slater prematurely awarded 11th world title
- Latest developments in the Occupy protests
- Greece's prime minister survives confidence vote
- Main opposition party pulls out of Liberia vote
- Perfect Shirl wins the Filly & Mare Turf
- First day of deliberations ends in Jackson case
- Attorney: Soldier says he's innocent of espionage
- Dozens injured in multi-car crash on UK highway
- Favorite Royal Delta wins BC Ladies' Classic
- AP Exclusive: Giffords vows return in new book
- HASH(0x935acac)
- HASH(0x96d56f4)
- HASH(0x95eec70)
- HASH(0x934fc40)
- HASH(0x96b3938)
- HASH(0x96baf84)
- Couples, Allen, Frost share Champions Tour lead
- Cain accuser sticks with allegation; he presses on
- Colombia reveals plan for new intelligence agency
- Man charged in wife's death asks to wear uniform
- G-20 rejects extra help for debt-strapped Europe
- FBI: US man had 'mission' against Pentagon
- Favorite Royal Delta wins BC Ladies' Classic
- Checking out the New Age vibe in Sedona
- Native American group slams Kardashian mom comment
- 6 gunmen die in shootout with rivals in Mexico
- 42 more miners rescued from central China mine
- 21 NKoreans found on boat in SKorean waters
- Toilets bring relief to NYC Wall Street protesters
- Colombian officials say top FARC leader killed
- 'Wonka' actor who played Violet's dad dies at 87
- Capitals top 'Canes 5-1 for 2nd straight win
- Soldier: Afghan killings were in legitimate combat
- Authorities: Car strikes 3 at Occupy DC protest
- Barkley's 6 TD throws lead No. 21 USC over Buffs
- Alfonso Cano: from ideologue to FARC rebel leader
- Files show convicted arms dealer's Libyan ties
- Occupy Sydney protesters take to the streets
- Cargo ship crew of 20 missing near Philippines
- Colombia: Rebel leader died in combat with troops
- Floodwaters close in on heart of Thai capital
- Japan mayor urges charter flight between Taipei, Matsuyama
- No. 1 Colombian rebel killed in military raid
- Police: 3 struck by car at Occupy DC protest
- Tingyi, Pepsi to build strategic alliance
- Japan's Ueda surges into lead at Mizuno Classic
- Pakistan v Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Developing countries want G20 to refocus on world
- Younus, Azhar guide Pakistan strongly on Day 3
- Taiwanese stray dogs given sweet home in U.S.
- Main Polish opposition party expels 3 key members
- Floodwaters close in on heart of Thai capital
- Millions of Muslims start annual hajj near Mecca
- Thorpe ends comeback meet after missing fly final
- London international sports desk open
- Ailing ex-president Lee to stay in hospital until mid-November
- MLB stars defeat Taiwan team 3-2
- Main Polish opposition party expels 3 key members
- Caddie causes stir with racial inference to Woods
- Ma meets former DPP official at host family
- In midst of a storm, Scott stays in the hunt
- Iraqi police: Bombs kill 4 north of Baghdad
- Moderate Northern Ireland party elects new leader
- United Daily News: Reckless mindset behind government blunders
- Indian jewelers keen to import Zimbabwean diamonds
- Zimbabwe vs. New Zealand Scores
- Taiwanese firm takes heavy precautions against Thailand floods
- Zimbabwe 169-3 at lunch, needs 197 more to beat NZ
- Indian jewelers keen to import Zimbabwean diamonds
- Greek PM launches coalition effort
- Kostner takes women's title at Cup of China
- 5.7 earthquake strikes near Chilean city
- Spain's Prado museum hosts large Hermitage exhibit
- Fed Cup Final: Russia 0, Czech Republic 1
- Red Cross: 63 dead in northeast Nigeria attacks
- Bargain smartphones forecast to become market force
- Fed Cup final: Czech Republic leads Russia 1-0
- Australia A-League Football Standings
- Blast reported in Kenya's large refugee camp
- Former '60 Minutes' commentator Andy Rooney dies
- Blast reported in Kenya's large refugee camp
- Former '60 Minutes' commentator Andy Rooney dies
- Pakistan 199-3 in 3rd test vs Sri Lanka
- Abbott wins gold after spill at Cup of China
- Red Cross: 63 dead in northeast Nigeria attacks
- Sahin makes Madrid squad for 1st time
- Fresh violence in Syria as peace plan unravels
- Signatures collected for Soong's presidential bid
- Greek premier launches efforts to form coalition
- Bonfires, fireworks mark Guy Fawkes Day in the UK
- Apple casing supplier reports 15.8% drop in October sales
- Ivanovic faces Medina Garrigues in Bali final
- Sailors, oil tanker seized off Nigeria released
- Talk of the Day -- Fast fashion brand ZARA comes to Taiwan
- Legendary Indian singer Bhupen Hazarika dies
- Berlusconi blames improper construction for floods
- Presidential candidates urged to commit to nuclear-free Taiwan
- Austrian venue to host makeup World Cup slaloms
- Three townships rated as 'dirtiest' in Taiwan
- Al Sadd wins Asian Champions League on penalties
- Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Scores
- Reports: Regulator ceases role in MF Global probe
- Zimbabwe vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Officials: 67 dead in northeast Nigeria attacks
- Iran dismisses reported UN claims of nuclear work
- At least 7 killed in 34-car pileup on UK highway
- Player's father: Bahrain releases Iraqi footballer
- Last 45 Chinese miners in cave-in pulled out alive
- Fed Cup final: Russia 1, Czech Republic 1
- Pakistan closes day 3 on 282-6 against Sri Lanka
- Airfares between Taiwan, Europe to rise on carbon trade scheme
- Arab League: Disaster in Syria if peace plan fails
- Fed Cup final: Russia 1, Czech Republic 1
- Taiwan Cement and ITRI collaborate on carbon capture technology
- Jacobson leads by 2 shots in final WGC at Shanghai
- Corzine steps down at collapsed firm, hires lawyer
- Greek opposition leader insists on immediate vote
- Radical Muslim sect claims north Nigeria attacks
- Radcliffe bold for gold in Olympic quest
- Stoner takes pole at Valencia GP
- Former '60 Minutes' commentator Andy Rooney dies
- Former '60 Minutes' commentator Andy Rooney dies
- Former '60 Minutes' commentator Andy Rooney dies
- Former '60 Minutes' commentator Andy Rooney dies
- Former '60 Minutes' commentator Andy Rooney dies
- Former '60 Minutes' commentator Andy Rooney dies
- Arab League: Disaster in Syria if peace plan fails
- Arab League: Disaster in Syria if peace plan fails
- Arab League: Disaster in Syria if peace plan fails
- Arab League: Disaster in Syria if peace plan fails
- Arab League: Disaster in Syria if peace plan fails
- Arab League: Disaster in Syria if peace plan fails
- FIFA stops England from wearing remembrance symbol
- FIFA stops England from wearing remembrance symbol
- FIFA stops England from wearing remembrance symbol
- FIFA stops England from wearing remembrance symbol
- FIFA stops England from wearing remembrance symbol
- FIFA stops England from wearing remembrance symbol
- FIFA stops England from wearing remembrance symbol
- Former '60 Minutes' commentator Andy Rooney dies
- Former '60 Minutes' commentator Andy Rooney dies
- Former '60 Minutes' commentator Andy Rooney dies
- Former '60 Minutes' commentator Andy Rooney dies
- Former '60 Minutes' commentator Andy Rooney dies
- Former '60 Minutes' commentator Andy Rooney dies
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Taylor gives unbeaten Newcastle win over Everton
- Taylor gives unbeaten Newcastle win over Everton
- Taylor gives unbeaten Newcastle win over Everton
- Taylor gives unbeaten Newcastle win over Everton
- Taylor gives unbeaten Newcastle win over Everton
- Taylor gives unbeaten Newcastle win over Everton
- Taylor gives unbeaten Newcastle win over Everton
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Greece prime minister struggles to form coalition
- Valencia GP results
- Stoner takes pole at Valencia GP
- Stoner takes pole at Valencia GP
- Stoner takes pole at Valencia GP
- Stoner takes pole at Valencia GP
- Stoner takes pole at Valencia GP
- Stoner takes pole at Valencia GP
- Stoner takes pole at Valencia GP
- Amerindians in Guyana's mining region fall ill
- Al Sadd wins Asian Champions League on penalties
- Al Sadd wins Asian Champions League on penalties
- Al Sadd wins Asian Champions League on penalties
- Al Sadd wins Asian Champions League on penalties
- Al Sadd wins Asian Champions League on penalties
- Al Sadd wins Asian Champions League on penalties
- Al Sadd wins Asian Champions League on penalties
- Al Sadd wins Asian Champions League on penalties
- 'Parrot Head' Jimmy Buffett fans celebrate in US
- 'Parrot Head' Jimmy Buffett fans celebrate in US
- 'Parrot Head' Jimmy Buffett fans celebrate in US
- 'Parrot Head' Jimmy Buffett fans celebrate in US
- 'Parrot Head' Jimmy Buffett fans celebrate in US
- 'Parrot Head' Jimmy Buffett fans celebrate in US
- Jazz pianist Chick Corea celebrating at Blue Note
- Jazz pianist Chick Corea celebrating at Blue Note
- Jazz pianist Chick Corea celebrating at Blue Note
- Jazz pianist Chick Corea celebrating at Blue Note
- Jazz pianist Chick Corea celebrating at Blue Note
- Jazz pianist Chick Corea celebrating at Blue Note
- Spain's Prado museum hosts large Hermitage exhibit
- Spain's Prado museum hosts large Hermitage exhibit
- Spain's Prado museum hosts large Hermitage exhibit
- Spain's Prado museum hosts large Hermitage exhibit
- Spain's Prado museum hosts large Hermitage exhibit
- Spain's Prado museum hosts large Hermitage exhibit
- Spain's Prado museum hosts large Hermitage exhibit
- Spain's Prado museum hosts large Hermitage exhibit
- Spain's Prado museum hosts large Hermitage exhibit
- Spain's Prado museum hosts large Hermitage exhibit
- Spain's Prado museum hosts large Hermitage exhibit
- Spain's Prado museum hosts large Hermitage exhibit
- Abbott wins gold after spill at Cup of China
- Abbott wins gold after spill at Cup of China
- Abbott wins gold after spill at Cup of China
- Abbott wins gold after spill at Cup of China
- Abbott wins gold after spill at Cup of China
- Abbott wins gold after spill at Cup of China
- Abbott wins gold after spill at Cup of China
- Abbott wins gold after spill at Cup of China
- New Zealand beats Zimbabwe by 34 runs in test
- New Zealand beats Zimbabwe by 34 runs in test
- New Zealand beats Zimbabwe by 34 runs in test
- New Zealand beats Zimbabwe by 34 runs in test
- New Zealand beats Zimbabwe by 34 runs in test
- New Zealand beats Zimbabwe by 34 runs in test
- New Zealand beats Zimbabwe by 34 runs in test
- Taylor gives unbeaten Newcastle win over Everton
- Taylor gives unbeaten Newcastle win over Everton
- Taylor gives unbeaten Newcastle win over Everton
- Taylor gives unbeaten Newcastle win over Everton
- Taylor gives unbeaten Newcastle win over Everton
- Taylor gives unbeaten Newcastle win over Everton
- Taylor gives unbeaten Newcastle win over Everton
- Last 45 Chinese miners in cave-in pulled out alive
- Last 45 Chinese miners in cave-in pulled out alive
- Last 45 Chinese miners in cave-in pulled out alive
- Last 45 Chinese miners in cave-in pulled out alive
- Last 45 Chinese miners in cave-in pulled out alive
- Last 45 Chinese miners in cave-in pulled out alive
- Last 45 Chinese miners in cave-in pulled out alive
- Zimbabwe vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Zimbabwe vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Zimbabwe vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Zimbabwe vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Zimbabwe vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Zimbabwe vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Zimbabwe vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- No. 1 Colombian rebel killed in military raid
- No. 1 Colombian rebel killed in military raid
- No. 1 Colombian rebel killed in military raid
- No. 1 Colombian rebel killed in military raid
- No. 1 Colombian rebel killed in military raid
- No. 1 Colombian rebel killed in military raid
- 2012 race likely to be close, tough, maybe brutal
- Cup of China Results
- Free of term limits, Nicaragua prez nears 3rd term
- Pakistan indicts 2 more in Bhutto's assassination
- Radical Islamic sect attacks of blood in northern Nigeria, at least 150 killed
- Colombian rebels FARC persist in armed struggle, even after leader’s death
- 5.6 magnitude quake shakes Oklahoma, damage keeps increasing
- Arab League’s failure in Syria, killing is increasing
- Thailand flood kills at least 500, deadly damage getting worse
- Radical Islamic sect attacks of blood in northern Nigeria, at least 150 killed
- Boats crash at start of Volvo Ocean Race
- Bombings, drive-by shooting kill 6 in Iraq
- Hall of US, Thompson of Britain win 5K Dash in NYC
- US man who freed exotic pets was deep in debt
- Greek premier struggles to end political deadlock
- Fast times challenge NYC Marathon course record
- Nishikori upsets Djokovic in Swiss Indoors semis
- In UK, Guy Fawkes remembered with protests
- Dortmund routs Wolfsburg 5-1, Bremen beats Cologne
- Van Persie leads Arsenal to 3-0 win over West Brom
- Jelavic puts Rangers 12 points clear at top of SPL
- Lampard gives stuttering Chelsea win at Blackburn
- Granollers beats Del Potro to make Valencia final
- Iran dismisses reported UN claims of nuclear work
- Man United renames Old Trafford stand for Ferguson
- Australia wins 36-20 over England in brutal clash
- Saudi Arabia names new defense minister
- Aston Villa rallies to beat Norwich 3-2
- Ferguson marks 25 years at Man United with 1-0 win
- Dortmund routs Wolfsburg 5-1, Bremen beats Cologne
- Liverpool, Swansea draw 0-0 in EPL
- American who joined Libyan rebels returning to US
- Head of UK border force suspended
- Bahrain releases teenage Iraqi football player
- $90M IDB loan slated for Jamaica energy projects
- Pope offers prayers to flood victims
- 41-1 shot Afleet Again wins BC Marathon
- Swiss Indoors Results
- New Zealand beats Wales 36-0 in Four Nations
- NASCAR-Texas 500 Results
- Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal win in Premier League
- Wrote wins the Juvenile Turf at Breeders' Cup
- Pakistan indicts 2 more in Bhutto's assassination
- PM warns France of rigor in 2012 budget
- NASCAR bars Kyle Busch for rest of Texas weekend
- USGS: 3 earthquakes give Oklahoma the shakes
- Broadway's 'Godspell' is heaven-sent for its cast
- GM recalling 38,000 Pontiac G8s over air-bag issue
- Italian Football Results
- Former heavyweight champ Joe Frazier has cancer
- Spanish Football Results
- Sevilla draws 0-0 at Mallorca in Spain
- Mario Goetze wants to stay at Borussia Dortmund
- Upsets rule on Day 2 of Breeders' Cup
- English Football Results
- Greek Football Results
- English Football Summaries
- English Football Leading Scorers
- Israeli airstrike kills Palestinian militant
- Toure keeps Man City clear at top; United wins
- College professors host classes in Occupy Seattle
- Ex-heavyweight champ Joe Frazier has liver cancer
- Olympiakos beats Aris 3-2 in Greek league
- In UK, Guy Fawkes is remembered by protesters
- Violence in Syria as Arab League warns of disaster
- Edwards-Stewart ready for NASCAR race at Texas
- Regally Ready wins the Turf Sprint
- Leader Man City beats QPR 3-2 in Premier League
- Slaying plunges Colombia rebels into uncertainty
- Abramoff criticizes reforms after lobbying scandal
- Brazil's labor minister asks for corruption probe
- Edwards-Stewart ready for NASCAR bout at Texas
- Caribbean news briefs
- 2nd vet hurt at Occupy Oakland event
- China dominates at weightlifting worlds
- Australian Football Results
- Father-son team wins the Turf
- Valencia Open Results
- 9-man Melbourne draws with Brisbane in A-League
- People at Mexican volleyball game targeted
- High school student gets dance date with Vonn
- Monaco beats Ferrer to make Valencia final
- Bojan and Osvaldo lead Roma to 2-0 win over Novara
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Leading Scorers
- French Football Results
- Lille draws 1-1 with Evian in French league
- At least 69 dead in north Nigeria sect attacks
- Court Vision pulls huge upset in the Turf
- Recent attacks by radical Muslim sect in Nigeria
- Magnitude-3.2 quake in SF Bay area jolts Berkeley
- Valencia beats Levante 2-0 in Spain
- Terry retains England captaincy during race probe
- Billionaire NY mayor grapples with Wall St protest
- Blake takes lead in Charles Schwab Championship
- Drosselmeyer rallies to win Breeders' Cup Classic
- Portuguese Football Results
- Drosselmeyer wins BC Classic in day of upsets
- Complaint against Mexican president rejected
- Christmas tree for US Capitol on way from Calif.
- Burns outpoints Katisidis for WBO lightweight belt
- Breeders' Cup Winners
- FC Porto draws 0-0 with Olhanense in Portugal
- Most of US unemployed no longer receive benefits
- Famed comedy club seeking laughs in Chicago's past
- John Randolph Hearst Jr. dies in NYC at 77
- Police, Occupy DC protesters differ on collision
- American who joined Libyan rebels returns to US
- Cain accuser stands by allegation; he ducks issue
- Racing wins 1-0 vs Argentinos, goes 2nd in table
- Spotlight on Ohio vote on union-limiting law
- Sabres edge Senators 3-2 after shootout
- Woman dies at Occupy Vancouver site
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Bute outpointes Johnson in title defense
- Troubled ship with 20 crew safe in Philippines
- American who joined Libyan rebels returns to US
- Police swarm area near Occupy Atlanta protest
- West Indies wins toss, opts to bat against India
- Landslide in Colombia leaves at least 14 dead
- Rapp wins ITU Long Distance World title
- USGS: 5.2 magnitude quake rattles Oklahoma
- USGS: 5.6 magnitude quake rattles Oklahoma
- Spinner Ojha bags 2 early West Indies wickets
- Singer Andy Williams says he has bladder cancer
- Japan's Ueda wins Mizuno Classic in playoff
- Muslims start the hajj amid year of Arab uprisings
- Nicaragua pres Ortega poised to win third term
- Police arrest more Occupy Atlanta protesters
- Former general leads polls for Guatemala president
- LSU beats Alabama in overtime
- Kunitz double as Penguins edge Kings
- How The AP Top 25 Fared
- Tourism sector sees Japan travel regain momentum
- Suicide bomber kills 6 in north Afghanistan
- Petrova takes third at Tournament of Champions
- Rain forecast for northern, eastern Taiwan
- Kaymer shoots 63 to win HSBC Champions
- Group: Tibetan nun's death draws 10K to monastery
- Line Test
- Banks expect downturn on high-tech sector constraints
- Pakistan all out, 73 short of Sri Lanka
- No Tour action on Woods-Williams slur
- Daughter: Singapore's ex-PM Lee has nerve disease
- Barclays Capital trims global PC growth forecast for Q4
- India vs. West Indies Scores
- Domestic fuel prices to drop
- WIndies 159-3 on day one vs. India
- Muslim hajj pilgrims perform devil stoning ritual
- India vs. West Indies Scoreboard
- Security forces kill 6 in Syria on Muslim holiday
- MLB All-Stars defeat Taiwan team 6-4
- 2 die in grenade attack at Kenya church
- Tours consider Woods-Williams case closed
- Latest developments in the Occupy protests
- United Daily News: Greek farce -- domino or popcorn?
- PFP denies negotiating deal to withdraw its presidential candidate
- Three-time Tour winner Contador marries girlfriend
- Taiwan wins 49 gold medals at Warsaw invention show
- Muslim hajj pilgrims perform devil stoning ritual
- Liberia president asks voters to ignore boycott
- WSOP finalists return; $8.7M prize up for grabs
- Hijacked Taiwanese fishing boat escapes safely: agency
- 80,000 Muslims pray on the street in Moscow
- Death toll from Thailand floods rises past 500
- Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- INTERVIEW: Taiwan well positioned to build 'smart' cities
- Graying Cold War terror chief Carlos goes to trial
- 2 die in grenade attack at Kenya church
- Japan's Aoh defends WBC title against Boschiero
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Google chairman to visit Taiwan this week
- Chanderpaul ton takes West Indies to 256-5
- Nigeria radical Muslim sect kills security agent
- Iraqi police: 3 bombs kill 6 in Baghdad market
- Group criticizes local governments for balking at red-light districts
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Ma's lead over Tsai widening as election draws near: poll
- Napoli-Juventus match postponed due to bad weather
- Fed Cup Final: Russia 1, Czech Republic 2
- Qantas offers free flights to grounded passengers
- Fed Cup final: Czech Republic leads Russia 2-1
- Iraqi police: 3 bombs kill 8 in Baghdad market
- Taiwan backs renewal of pact to protect its IT industry
- Berlusconi insists he can still lead Italy
- Real Madrid routs Osasuna 7-1 in Spain
- Exhibition of gigantic sculptures kicks off
- Japan's emperor hospitalized with fever, cold
- Naples braces for flooding after heavy rains
- Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Scores
- Free-market reforms take hold in Cuban countryside
- Cameraman killed in police operation in Rio slum
- Syrian troops kill 6 in restive central region
- Pope decries violence in Nigeria
- 22 hurt, property destroyed at Zimbabwe PM rally
- AP Interview: UN envoy warns of missing Libya arms
- Red Cross: More than 100 dead in Nigeria attacks
- Sri Lanka leads Pakistan by 237 with 1 day left
- Scottish Football Results
- No grace period for violators of amended law on sex trade: NPA
- Indigenous dignitaries meet with government officials in Taipei
- Social Welfare groups urge public to report child abuse
- Fed Cup Final: Russia 2, Czech Republic 2
- Swiss unions push referendum on $25 minimum wage
- Talk of the Day--Taiwan misses chance to tackle population imbalance
- Taiwanese businesspeople assist flood-hit compatriots in Thailand
- US: Bomb attacks possible in Nigeria capital
- Stoner caps championship with win at Valencia
- Stoner caps championship with win at Valencia
- Stoner caps championship with win at Valencia
- Stoner caps championship with win at Valencia
- Stoner caps championship with win at Valencia
- Stoner caps championship with win at Valencia
- Stoner caps championship with win at Valencia
- Fed Cup Final: Russia 2, Czech Republic 2
- Fed Cup Final: Russia 2, Czech Republic 2
- Fed Cup Final: Russia 2, Czech Republic 2
- Fed Cup Final: Russia 2, Czech Republic 2
- Fed Cup Final: Russia 2, Czech Republic 2
- Fed Cup Final: Russia 2, Czech Republic 2
- Fed Cup Final: Russia 2, Czech Republic 2
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Bahraini forces fire tear gas at protesters
- Bahraini forces fire tear gas at protesters
- Bahraini forces fire tear gas at protesters
- Bahraini forces fire tear gas at protesters
- Bahraini forces fire tear gas at protesters
- Bahraini forces fire tear gas at protesters
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- 2 boats stop for repairs in Volvo Ocean Race
- 2 boats stop for repairs in Volvo Ocean Race
- 2 boats stop for repairs in Volvo Ocean Race
- 2 boats stop for repairs in Volvo Ocean Race
- 2 boats stop for repairs in Volvo Ocean Race
- 2 boats stop for repairs in Volvo Ocean Race
- 2 boats stop for repairs in Volvo Ocean Race
- Swiss Indoors Results
- Swiss Indoors Results
- Swiss Indoors Results
- Swiss Indoors Results
- Swiss Indoors Results
- Swiss Indoors Results
- Swiss Indoors Results
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Suicide bombers kill 7 in north Afghanistan
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Federer beats Nishikori to win Swiss Indoors title
- Federer beats Nishikori to win Swiss Indoors title
- Federer beats Nishikori to win Swiss Indoors title
- Federer beats Nishikori to win Swiss Indoors title
- Federer beats Nishikori to win Swiss Indoors title
- Federer beats Nishikori to win Swiss Indoors title
- Federer beats Nishikori to win Swiss Indoors title
- Bombs kill 8 in Baghdad market, Iraqi police say
- Bombs kill 8 in Baghdad market, Iraqi police say
- Bombs kill 8 in Baghdad market, Iraqi police say
- Bombs kill 8 in Baghdad market, Iraqi police say
- Bombs kill 8 in Baghdad market, Iraqi police say
- Bombs kill 8 in Baghdad market, Iraqi police say
- American Catholics prep for new Mass translation
- American Catholics prep for new Mass translation
- American Catholics prep for new Mass translation
- American Catholics prep for new Mass translation
- American Catholics prep for new Mass translation
- American Catholics prep for new Mass translation
- Rice: Iran's government has `no legitimacy left'
- Federer beats Nishikori to win Swiss Indoors title
- Wolves win 3-1 at relegation rival Wigan
- Valencia GP Results
- American who joined Libyan fighters returns to US
- Oklahoma quakes rattle nerves, but no injuries
- Wolves win 3-1 against relegation rival Wigan
- Unsung Udinese beats Siena to move top in Serie A
- McGrory of US sets wheelchair course record in NYC
- Pukki salvages 2-2 draw for Schalke at Hannover
- Stoner caps championship with win at Valencia
- Fed Cup Final: Russia 2, Czech Republic 3
- Police arrest more Occupy Atlanta protesters
- Police arrest more Occupy Atlanta protesters
- Police arrest more Occupy Atlanta protesters
- Police arrest more Occupy Atlanta protesters
- Police arrest more Occupy Atlanta protesters
- Police arrest more Occupy Atlanta protesters
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- Greece talks under way in bid to avoid bankruptcy
- 2 boats stop for repairs in Volvo Ocean Race
- 2 boats stop for repairs in Volvo Ocean Race
- 2 boats stop for repairs in Volvo Ocean Race
- 2 boats stop for repairs in Volvo Ocean Race
- 2 boats stop for repairs in Volvo Ocean Race
- 2 boats stop for repairs in Volvo Ocean Race
- 2 boats stop for repairs in Volvo Ocean Race
- Dado wins New York City Marathon in big comeback
- Dado wins New York City Marathon in big comeback
- Dado wins New York City Marathon in big comeback
- Dado wins New York City Marathon in big comeback
- Dado wins New York City Marathon in big comeback
- Dado wins New York City Marathon in big comeback
- Dado wins New York City Marathon in big comeback
- Renault to rebrand as Lotus for 2012 F1 season
- Renault to rebrand as Lotus for 2012 F1 season
- Renault to rebrand as Lotus for 2012 F1 season
- Renault to rebrand as Lotus for 2012 F1 season
- Renault to rebrand as Lotus for 2012 F1 season
- Renault to rebrand as Lotus for 2012 F1 season
- Renault to rebrand as Lotus for 2012 F1 season
- Spanish Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Real Madrid routs Osasuna 7-1 in Spain
- Real Madrid routs Osasuna 7-1 in Spain
- Real Madrid routs Osasuna 7-1 in Spain
- Real Madrid routs Osasuna 7-1 in Spain
- Real Madrid routs Osasuna 7-1 in Spain
- Real Madrid routs Osasuna 7-1 in Spain
- Real Madrid routs Osasuna 7-1 in Spain
- Ma meets former DPP official at host family
- Ailing ex-president Lee to stay in hospital until mid-November
- Greek PM launches coalition effort
- Developing countries want G20 to refocus on world
- PFP chair calls former AIT director ‘ugly American’
- Chien-Ming Wang strikes one-year deal with Nationals
- Women's right groups unhappy with legislation for red-light zones
- Tingyi, Pepsi to build strategic alliance
- Taiwanese ship feared captured by Somali pirates
- Japan mayor urges charter flight between Taipei, Matsuyama
- Greek PM wins confidence vote
- Colombia’s top rebel killed in military raid
- G-20 rejects extra help for debt-strapped Europe
- Troops kill 23 protesters after Syria peace plan unravels
- Israel intercepts two boats bound for Gaza
- Cain accuser said to allege 'series of inappropriate behaviors'
- iPhone iOS 5 update 5.0.1 beta 2 improves battery life
- The shale gas revolution
- Oligarchy, American style
- Cuba reforms convincing island’s cynics
- With an app, your next date could be just around the corner
- Fossil teeth put humans in Europe earlier than thought
- 2012 Audi A6: actor in a supporting role
- Germany: Cleaning woman damages sculpture
- 5 things you need to know about IPOs
- Corzine and risk have always gone hand in hand
- PFP denies negotiating deal to drop its presidential candidate
- Group: Tibetan nun's death draws 10K to monastery
- Terrorist attacks in Nigeria injured hundred people
- Suicide bomber kills 7 in north Afghanistan
- Graying Cold War terror chief Carlos goes to trial
- Native American group slams Kardashian mom comment
- Google chairman to visit Taiwan this week
- Justin Bieber denies charges he fathered a child
- Herman Cain set for Jimmy Kimmel show
- Death toll from Thailand floods rises past 500
- Argentina’s Borensztein wins at Rome Film Fest
- Jazz pianist Chick Corea celebrating at Blue Note
- Signatures collected for Soong's presidential bid
- Airfares between Taiwan, Europe to rise on carbon trade scheme
- Domestic fuel prices to drop
- Volkswagen is expanding to hold the Oktoberfest
- Apple woos educators with trips to Silicon Valley
- Crew recapture Taiwan ship from Somali pirates
- Too posh to push? More C-sections on demand in U.K.
- MLB players thank Taiwanese fans for hospitality
- Sex zone plan leaves Taiwanese cold
- A dead dictator who draws tens of thousands in Italy
- Gore leads 49ers to their best start since ‘98
- Patrick will run 10 Cup races, debut at Daytona
- Eriksson’s OT goal lifts Stars past Avs 7-6
- Iran dismisses reported U.N. claims of nuclear work
- Boat with 21 North Koreans found off South Korea's coast
- Political uncertainty lingers in Greece
- At least 69 dead in north Nigeria sect attacks
- Google doodle honors Marie Curie on her 144th birth anniversary
- More than 550 prisoners freed in Syria, but violence continues
- Thousands demonstrate against premier in Italy
- Terrorist attacks in Nigeria injured hundred people
- Colombian rebels still dangerous despite leader's death
- Plastic bottles into houses, projects aim to solve housing shortage in Nigeria
- G-20 balks at IMF aid on Europe’s failure to stem crisis
- MF Global Holdings said to be subject of FBI investigation
- Trade gap was probably little changed: U.S. economy preview
- BP’s deal to sell Argentine oil producer to CNOOC, Bridas fails
- Fed-up consumers planning for ‘Bank Transfer Day’
- Where the women are: Biology
- Quarter-mile-wide asteroid coming close to Earth
- Era Survey: 70% of Hsinchu citizens support Taiwan Pavilion EXPO 2010
- Isolated crew completes 520-day mock Mars mission
- 2011 Hsinchu Military Dependents’ Village Art Festival opens this weekend
- With deaths of forests, a loss of crucial climate protectors
- A world that is aging, sluggish and stubborn
- The China conundrum
- Commentary: Our reckless meritocracy
- Alfonso Cano: from ideologue to FARC rebel leader
- Turkish hacker shuts down French magazine website for Islamic prophet cartoon
- Andy Rooney, wry ‘60 Minutes’ commentator, dies
- Lonely boy needs wife’s sympathy, not suspicion
- Broadway’s ‘Godspell’ is heaven-sent for its cast
- Spain’s Prado museum hosts large Hermitage exhibit
- Study: Living in poor neighborhood can hurt health
- No cupcakes here! Gold-medal school fights obesity
- NBA owners, players try again to close money gap
- Cheese: A coming-of-age story
- Arkansas holds off South Carolina for 44-28 win
- Radcliffe’s women’s record for marathon looks unbreakable
- Bute outpoints Johnson in title defense
- Mudslides in western Colombia leave at least 36 dead, death toll still rising
- Bloody causes underneath Islamic sect attack in Nigeria
- Debt crisis: Greek PM to step down, Eurozone presses for assurance
- US: thousands protest at White House against Keystone pipeline
- No longer peace plan, at least 23 killed by Syrian troops
- Developments of variety coffin culture in Russia
- Scientists set to explore Indian Ocean's depths
- A Russian man kept 29 dead bodies at home
- Min Fu Primary School offers drinks and jams made with jambolan plums
- AP Interview: UN envoy warns of missing Libya arms
- Papandreou waits for power sharing meeting
- Granollers beats Monaco to win Valencia Open
- Equestrian superstar Hickstead dies during event
- Geoffrey Mutai, Firehiwot Dado win at NYC Marathon
- Dutch Football Results
- Paul says friendship best way to deal with Iran
- Leader AZ Alkmaar beats ADO 3-0 in Dutch league
- Bolton repays Stoke for 5-0 FA Cup humiliation
- Occupy protests inspires T-shirts, trademark bids
- Greek president to host talks with PM, opposition
- US: Bomb attacks possible in Nigeria capital
- German Football Results
- Glass' meditation on Gandhi returns to Met
- Tottenham beats Fulham 3-1 in Premier League
- Critical power-sharing meeting expected in Greece
- Tottenham wins at 3-1 Fulham; Bolton, Wolves win
- Montpellier held 1-1 at Saint-Etienne in France
- Berlusconi insists he can still lead Italy
- Bayern goes 5 clear, Pukki salvages Schalke draw
- German Football Summaries
- Bieber, Gaga draw fans at MTV awards in Belfast
- Critical Greece power-sharing talks start
- Czechs win first Fed Cup title in 23 years
- The final 9 players at the World Series of Poker
- Critical power-sharing meeting held in Greece
- Syrian troops kill 11 despite Arab League accord
- $9M richer, informant unmasks himself at NY trial
- 11 Hungarian tourists killed in Egypt bus crash
- Fireworks smoke linked to UK crash that killed 7
- PGA Tour happy with 2 events in Asia
- Israeli websites down in 'technical malfunction'
- Panathinaikos beats AEK 3-2, tops Greek league
- Immigration a focus of Arizona recall election
- US: Sect bomb attacks possible in Nigeria capital
- Critical Greece power-sharing talks end
- Deepak Chopra, brother in book deal with Amazon
- 'Puss in Boots' stomps 'Tower Heist' at box office
- Chilean miner Pena drops out of NYC Marathon
- Initial agreement reached in Greece power-sharing
- Mexican champion Pumas to miss Apertura playoffs
- WSOP finalists return with $8.7M up for grabs
- Barcelona draws 2-2 at Bilbao in Spain
- Oklahoma quakes rattle nerves, but no injuries
- Chinshanlo wins gold at weightlifting worlds
- Initial agreement reached in Greece power-sharing
- Bieber, Gaga draw fans at MTV awards in Belfast
- Terry included in England squad for friendlies
- Dutch queen wraps up 10-day visit to Caribbean
- PSG held 1-1 at Bordeaux in French league
- Thousands protest at White House over pipeline
- Death toll in Colombia landslide reaches 21
- Germany agrees to tax breaks
- Police: 5 killed in US home care facility fire
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Bieber, Gaga dominate MTV awards in Belfast
- Boca draws 0-0 at Velez to extend Apertura lead
- Injured Kaka out of Brazil squad for friendlies
- Holden ousted first at WSOP final table in Vegas
- Messier, Finch, Ohno among runners at NYC Marathon
- U. Mich. rediscovers rare Chinese art collection
- Stewart wins at Texas, only 3 points from Edwards
- Police: 5 killed in US home care facility fire
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-AAA Texas 500 Results
- '60 Minutes' pays tribute to the late Andy Rooney
- Labor negotiations resume in Qantas dispute
- 3rd woman dies month after NYC river chopper crash
- In US state, only 41 sterilization victims found
- Ex-general leads in Guatemala presidential vote
- Death toll in Colombia landslide reaches 29
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Faulty 2011 PanAm Games medals will be replaced
- Argentine Football Results
- 3 uncapped players named in Wallabies squad
- Dolphins pick up first win, 31-3 over Chiefs
- Ex-general wins Guatemalan presidential election
- Floods threaten Bangkok trains; toll passes 500
- Moore lifts Lightning to shootout win over Florida
- Asia stocks lower amid Greek political turmoil
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Thousands send money to China's Ai for tax bill
- Thousands send money to China's Ai for tax bill
- Toyota earnings to reflect production disruptions
- Bus, truck collide in central Vietnam, killing 10
- Fiji names Dere as new sevens rugby coach
- Greenpeace protests SAfrican coal power station
- Greenpeace protests SAfrican coal power station
- Nicaragua pres Ortega poised to win 3rd term
- Lone Occupy Atlanta protester stands in park
- Israel's warnings on Iran get quiet nods in Gulf
- India vs. West Indies Scores
- Roadside bomb kills south Afghan police chief
- India vs. West Indies Scoreboard
- Japan executives, unions demand lower auto taxes
- Suicide bomber kills 2 in northwestern Pakistan
- Ojha helps India dismiss West Indies for 304
- Oil rises as Greece moves to salvage bailout
- HK pro-democracy parties lose ground in local vote
- Nicaragua pres Ortega with big early lead in vote
- Atlanta police arrest lone protester in park
- Greek PM, opposition reach power-sharing deal
- Norman defends Williams over Woods' racial slur
- President praises temple for ban on burning ghost money
- India 39-0 in reply to West Indies' 304 all out
- Agent arrested in shooting at Hawaii McDonald's
- Japan executives, unions demand lower auto taxes
- Ex-general wins Guatemalan presidential election
- Iranian influence seeping into Iraq
- Foreign vineyards keen to tap China wine market
- Taiwan shares close up 0.24%
- GM sees strong growth in China auto sales
- HK pro-democracy parties lose ground in local vote
- Floods threaten Bangkok as north starts rebuild
- Land mine blast wounds 6 soldiers in Philippines
- Heinz, Staszko, Lamb last 3 at WSOP
- Greece: coalition heads to pick new premier
- Ryanair 6-month profit up 28 pct
- UK Labour Party strategist Philip Gould dies
- Education minister denies targeting smokers
- Finance minister to attend APEC ministerial meeting in Hawaii
- Rain cancels session of Pakistan-Sri Lanka
- Oil rises as Greece moves to salvage bailout
- Philippine police search for 3 missing SKoreans
- 5 arrested at Occupy Atlanta protest
- Taiwan exports up 11.7 percent in October
- India struggles to 151-4 vs. WIndies
- Penn St officials on charges over abuse
- Police say Ferdinand threatened in letter
- Deaths from latest Syrian crackdown rises to 23
- No expansion of Shida Night Market: Taipei mayor
- Stranded Everest trekkers clear out as fog lifts
- Carlos the Jackal on trial over 4 French attacks
- Sri Lanka blocks 5 news websites over 'insults'
- Yemen: 6 al-Qaida-linked militants killed in south
- Greek leaders to pick PM of new government
- FIFA reinstates Myanmar to 2018 World Cup
- Government noncommittal on LED subsidy proposal
- Russia marks anniversary of 1941 military parade
- Police: Russian man kept 29 dead bodies at home
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Italy's borrowing costs at euro-era highs
- Every citizen saddled with NT$204,000 of national debt
- Terrorism suspect on trial in Germany
- Climate change seminar held in Taipei
- Texas man's terrorism trial to start Monday
- Medvedev, IMF chief discuss eurozone debt crisis
- Thailand thanks Taiwan for flood donations
- Justices hear case of American born in Jerusalem
- HTC eyes first-time smartphone users in Taiwan
- Floods threaten Bangkok as north starts to rebuild
- Roadside bomb kills south Afghan police chief
- Gaga dress, prop gun among US rock auction items
- Miaoli rejects report of 'red-light district' in their midst
- Scientists to explore Indian Ocean's depths
- Carlos the Jackal on trial over 4 French attacks
- Indonesia police injured in attack at US gold mine
- Trade union reports higher furlough number than government figure
- Sri Lanka blocks 5 news websites over 'insults'
- Stress tests on banks 'too mild': central bank deputy governor
- Berlusconi under pressure to quit as crisis grows
- UK Labour Party strategist Philip Gould dies
- Election-related assassination threats mostly from eccentrics: NSB
- FIFA upholds ban for Caribbean leader Lisle Austin
- Oscars, Jones to honor Vanessa Redgrave in London
- Pakistan trains 8,000 to protect nuclear arsenal
- Greenpeace protests SAfrica coal plant; 7 arrests
- Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Montolivo apologizes for pre-match behavior
- Sammy helps West Indies gain edge over India
- Chinese feng shui master denied entry to Taiwan
- Israeli military fires at Gaza militants, wounds 3
- Philippine police search for 3 missing SKoreans
- Poland honors crew who made safe emergency landing
- Oil hovers above $94 as Greece works on bailout
- Pakistan trains 8,000 to protect nuclear arsenal
- Lifetime Brands acquires Creative Tops
- Financial aid recipients on the rise: interior ministry
- Moderate quake sparks panic in Philippine city
- Defiant Carlos the Jackal on trial in France
- Lindsay Lohan checks in and out of LA County jail
- Taiwan thanks U.K. anti-piracy taskforce for assistance
- AEC punishment over nuclear plant design change excessive: Taipower
- US futures fall as worries turn to Italy
- Inflation 1.22 percent in October
- Berlusconi rejects pressure to quit, crisis grows
- New Taipei urged to upgrade administrative efficiency
- Minor earthquake shakes northern Afghanistan
- Lindsay Lohan checks in and out of US jail
- Syrian troops fight defectors in besieged Homs
- Paris Masters Results
- Kuwait: No plans to host more US troops
- Kohlschreiber, Garcia-Lopez advance in Paris
- Countering fear, balloons inspire smiles in Kenya
- October exports, imports up: Finance Ministry
- Moderate earthquake shakes northern Afghanistan
- Italy forward Giovinco to miss friendlies
- Greek leaders to pick premier for new government
- Cain ducks from view ahead of next debate
- Wigan's Alcaraz charged with spitting at opponent
- Chinese boat busted for illegal sand dredging near Kinmen
- PFP accuses KMT of trying to force it out of elections
- Aretha Franklin honored in Cleveland tribute
- Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Result
- Balkans seeking half million euros for refugees
- Prince Harry surprises Arizona restaurant patrons
- Angela Meade honored at star-studded concert
- French oil firm Total finds new Nigeria oil well
- Balkans seeking around $700 million for refugees
- Poland fires embassy staff for cigarette smuggling
- UK probes immigration lapses at British borders
- Commercial Times: Keep close tabs on new shifts in TPP
- France cuts budget again as growth falls short
- Revised US formula shows new poverty high: 49.1M
- Israeli websites back up after 'malfunction'
- Ex-TV boss, union leader detained in Romania
- Fabregas returns to Spain squad against England
- Pakistan holds on for draw vs. Sri Lanka
- Dutch Catholic church sets up compensation panel
- Report: WCup delays costing $410 million to Brazil
- Loew: No place for complacency
- Injured Danny, Silvio to miss Portugal playoff
- Prandelli considers new options for Italy's attack
- Israeli women's league canceled after strike
- UK poll: many in finance say colleagues overpaid
- Taiwan, Malaysia to mutually recognize diplomas: Ma
- Siemens lands $900 million wind power contracts
- Deadly riot breaks out in Liberia day before vote
- Country stars share memories of the CMA Awards
- Country stars share memories of the CMA Awards
- Country stars share memories of the CMA Awards
- Country stars share memories of the CMA Awards
- Country stars share memories of the CMA Awards
- Country stars share memories of the CMA Awards
- Scientists to explore Indian Ocean's depths
- Scientists to explore Indian Ocean's depths
- Scientists to explore Indian Ocean's depths
- Scientists to explore Indian Ocean's depths
- Scientists to explore Indian Ocean's depths
- Scientists to explore Indian Ocean's depths
- US stocks choppy as worries turn to Italy
- US stocks choppy as worries turn to Italy
- US stocks choppy as worries turn to Italy
- US stocks choppy as worries turn to Italy
- US stocks choppy as worries turn to Italy
- US stocks choppy as worries turn to Italy
- Amgen plans to buy back up to $5B of its shares
- Amgen plans to buy back up to $5B of its shares
- Amgen plans to buy back up to $5B of its shares
- Amgen plans to buy back up to $5B of its shares
- Amgen plans to buy back up to $5B of its shares
- Amgen plans to buy back up to $5B of its shares
- Pakistan holds on for draw vs. Sri Lanka
- Pakistan holds on for draw vs. Sri Lanka
- Pakistan holds on for draw vs. Sri Lanka
- Pakistan holds on for draw vs. Sri Lanka
- Pakistan holds on for draw vs. Sri Lanka
- Pakistan holds on for draw vs. Sri Lanka
- Pakistan holds on for draw vs. Sri Lanka
- Yemen: 6 al-Qaida-linked militants killed in south
- Yemen: 6 al-Qaida-linked militants killed in south
- Yemen: 6 al-Qaida-linked militants killed in south
- Yemen: 6 al-Qaida-linked militants killed in south
- Yemen: 6 al-Qaida-linked militants killed in south
- Yemen: 6 al-Qaida-linked militants killed in south
- Floods threaten Bangkok as north starts to rebuild
- Floods threaten Bangkok as north starts to rebuild
- Floods threaten Bangkok as north starts to rebuild
- Floods threaten Bangkok as north starts to rebuild
- Floods threaten Bangkok as north starts to rebuild
- Floods threaten Bangkok as north starts to rebuild
- Floods threaten Bangkok as north starts to rebuild
- Amended social order act seen as making policing more difficult
- Balkans seeking around $700 million for refugees
- Balkans seeking around $700 million for refugees
- Balkans seeking around $700 million for refugees
- Balkans seeking around $700 million for refugees
- Balkans seeking around $700 million for refugees
- Balkans seeking around $700 million for refugees
- Young TV actor Loder charged in burglary effort
- Young TV actor Loder charged in burglary effort
- Young TV actor Loder charged in burglary effort
- Young TV actor Loder charged in burglary effort
- Young TV actor Loder charged in burglary effort
- Young TV actor Loder charged in burglary effort
- IMF revises Romania's economy growth forecast
- IMF revises Romania's economy growth forecast
- IMF revises Romania's economy growth forecast
- IMF revises Romania's economy growth forecast
- IMF revises Romania's economy growth forecast
- IMF revises Romania's economy growth forecast
- Land Bank of Taiwan, Bank of China sign MOU
- Stocks swing on speculation Berlusconi to resign
- Stocks swing on speculation Berlusconi to resign
- Stocks swing on speculation Berlusconi to resign
- Stocks swing on speculation Berlusconi to resign
- Stocks swing on speculation Berlusconi to resign
- Stocks swing on speculation Berlusconi to resign
- Stocks swing on speculation Berlusconi to resign
- Stocks swing on speculation Berlusconi to resign
- Stocks swing on speculation Berlusconi to resign
- Stocks swing on speculation Berlusconi to resign
- Stocks swing on speculation Berlusconi to resign
- Stocks swing on speculation Berlusconi to resign
- In tough economy, Toyota plant brings US jobs
- ECB steps up bond buys to (EURO)9.5 billion
- ECB steps up bond buys to (EURO)9.5 billion
- ECB steps up bond buys to (EURO)9.5 billion
- ECB steps up bond buys to (EURO)9.5 billion
- ECB steps up bond buys to (EURO)9.5 billion
- ECB steps up bond buys to (EURO)9.5 billion
- Toyota's Taiwan dealer sees no impact from Thai floods until Q1
- Deadly riot breaks out in Liberia day before vote
- Deadly riot breaks out in Liberia day before vote
- Deadly riot breaks out in Liberia day before vote
- Deadly riot breaks out in Liberia day before vote
- Deadly riot breaks out in Liberia day before vote
- Deadly riot breaks out in Liberia day before vote
- IMF reviews Serbia's $1.5 billion standby loan
- IMF reviews Serbia's $1.5 billion standby loan
- IMF reviews Serbia's $1.5 billion standby loan
- IMF reviews Serbia's $1.5 billion standby loan
- IMF reviews Serbia's $1.5 billion standby loan
- IMF reviews Serbia's $1.5 billion standby loan
- Police: Russian man kept 29 mummified bodies
- Police: Russian man kept 29 mummified bodies
- Police: Russian man kept 29 mummified bodies
- Police: Russian man kept 29 mummified bodies
- Police: Russian man kept 29 mummified bodies
- Police: Russian man kept 29 mummified bodies
- Spanish cemetery warns of evictions for nonpayment
- Spanish cemetery warns of evictions for nonpayment
- Spanish cemetery warns of evictions for nonpayment
- Spanish cemetery warns of evictions for nonpayment
- Spanish cemetery warns of evictions for nonpayment
- Spanish cemetery warns of evictions for nonpayment
- UN, AU: Gunmen kill peacekeeper in Sudan attack
- Aguero says Tevez's problems at City are a 'shame'
- Opposition ends support for Romania Senate speaker
- Republican lawmaker ends hold on Palestinian aid
- US limits visa program for foreign students
- KMT has never thought of eliminating PFP: spokeswoman
- WTA Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- First Lehman Brothers' share auctioned for $33,000
- Uniqlo accused of overworking employees
- Opel boss to head GM Europe
- US vandals pull down Reagan statue with chain
- Piggy banks spark row between opposition, ruling parties
- Senior Hong Kong official receives ex-vice president Lien Chan
- Labor groups to wage 'autumn struggle' to release anger
- Talk of the Day -- Apple foes plan blitz ahead of iPad 3 launch
- Cologne says no offer made for Lukas Podolski
- Nobel Prize-winning physicist Norman Ramsey dies
- Verdasco, Kohlschreiber advance in Paris
- Israeli women's league canceled after strike
- 4th Cain accuser coming forward
- APNewsBreak: US limits troubled visa program
- Amgen plans to buy back up to $5B of its shares
- Squash pitches innovation in latest Olympic bid
- Russia, China laud their economic bloc
- Mexico says key figure in Tijuana drug gang caught
- Oil price rising on chances for Greek bailout
- Victims of 2009 Air France crash identified
- Victims of 2009 Air France crash identified
- Victims of 2009 Air France crash identified
- Victims of 2009 Air France crash identified
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- Victims of 2009 Air France crash identified
- Victims of 2009 Air France crash identified
- WTA Rankings
- WTA Rankings
- Spanish cemetery warns of evictions for nonpayment
- Spanish cemetery warns of evictions for nonpayment
- Spanish cemetery warns of evictions for nonpayment
- Spanish cemetery warns of evictions for nonpayment
- Spanish cemetery warns of evictions for nonpayment
- Spanish cemetery warns of evictions for nonpayment
- Aguero says Tevez's problems at City are a 'shame'
- Aguero says Tevez's problems at City are a 'shame'
- Aguero says Tevez's problems at City are a 'shame'
- Aguero says Tevez's problems at City are a 'shame'
- Aguero says Tevez's problems at City are a 'shame'
- Aguero says Tevez's problems at City are a 'shame'
- Aguero says Tevez's problems at City are a 'shame'
- Spanish cemetery warns of evictions for nonpayment
- Spanish cemetery warns of evictions for nonpayment
- Spanish cemetery warns of evictions for nonpayment
- Spanish cemetery warns of evictions for nonpayment
- Spanish cemetery warns of evictions for nonpayment
- Spanish cemetery warns of evictions for nonpayment
- Stocks turn lower as debt worries shift to Italy
- Stocks turn lower as debt worries shift to Italy
- Stocks turn lower as debt worries shift to Italy
- Stocks turn lower as debt worries shift to Italy
- Stocks turn lower as debt worries shift to Italy
- Stocks turn lower as debt worries shift to Italy
- 4th Cain accuser coming forward
- 4th Cain accuser coming forward
- 4th Cain accuser coming forward
- 4th Cain accuser coming forward
- 4th Cain accuser coming forward
- 4th Cain accuser coming forward
- St. Lucia PM announces Nov. 28 elections
- St. Lucia PM announces Nov. 28 elections
- St. Lucia PM announces Nov. 28 elections
- Europe's financial chiefs try to 'stop the rot'
- Europe's financial chiefs try to 'stop the rot'
- Europe's financial chiefs try to 'stop the rot'
- Europe's financial chiefs try to 'stop the rot'
- Europe's financial chiefs try to 'stop the rot'
- Europe's financial chiefs try to 'stop the rot'
- Alcoa OKs next phase of Quebec investment plan
- Alcoa OKs next phase of Quebec investment plan
- Alcoa OKs next phase of Quebec investment plan
- Alcoa OKs next phase of Quebec investment plan
- Alcoa OKs next phase of Quebec investment plan
- Alcoa OKs next phase of Quebec investment plan
- Chinese donate money to help Ai Wei-wei pay his 2 million tax bill
- London 2012 Olympic torch route revealed
- The devil is in the details of Giotto’s fresco in Assisi, Italy
- Treasurys rise as Italy becomes center of crisis
- Election-related assassination threats mostly from eccentrics
- Greek leaders to pick PM of new government
- Chinese feng shui master denied entry to Taiwan
- Trade union reports higher furlough number than government figure
- Climate change seminar held in Taipei
- HK pro-democracy parties lose ground in local vote
- Thousands send money to China's Ai for tax bill
- Education minister denies targeting smokers
- No expansion of Shida Night Market: Taipei mayor
- Finance minister to attend APEC meeting in Hawaii
- Every citizen saddled with NT$204,000 debt
- Taiwan wins bronze in world weightlifting event
- Local airline launches Taichung-Hanoi direct flights
- Government noncommittal on LED subsidy proposal
- Japan Fujitsu 「K computer」 The World’s fastest supercomputer
- HTC eyes first-time smartphone users in Taiwan
- HTC grabs No.1 spot in US sales ranking
- Leaders in Greece agree to form a new government
- Syrian troops kill 11 despite Arab League accord
- Nigeria marks Muslim Eid amid fears of new attacks
- Nicaragua chief Ortega poised to win 3rd term
- Ex-general declares victory in Guatemala vote
- Iran mastered critical steps to build nuke: report
- Brazil, China and other markets trail U.S.
- Oil rises as Greece moves to salvage bailout
- Japan executives, unions demand lower auto taxes
- Disney and YouTube make a deal for web videos
- Asia stocks lower amid Greek political turmoil
- Labor negotiations resume in Qantas dispute
- Commentary: Here comes the sun
- Saudi Arabia goes hi-tech for Mecca pilgrimage
- Oasis or mirage? Company wants to tap Mojave water
- iPod turns 10
- Louisiana prosecutor's methods raise security again
- What tax dollars can't buy
- Ex-baseball executive key to anti-Chavez strategy
- Some actors work on both sides of a script
- Bieber, Gaga dominate MTV awards in Belfast
- Singer Andy Williams says he has bladder cancer
- ‘60 Minutes’ pays tribute to the late Andy Rooney
- ‘Queen of the Mist’: Obsessed with taking the plunge
- Birth of a baby should not be a spectator sport
- Chicken skin in dishes: the attraction is truly skin deep
- Supersize me! Restaurant offers 338-pound burger
- Colo. house cat gets close look at mountain lion
- Complicated issues remain before next NBA deadline
- Giants beat Patriots 24-20 on last-minute comeback
- Gaborik scores twice, Rangers blank Jets 3-0
- Busch watches Cup race he can’t drive from pit box
- Beckham, Keane lead LA Galaxy to MLS Cup final
- Apple's Siri posing threat to Google
- Riot police kills one in Liberia before presidential polls, as opposition claims fraud
- Greece PM’s resignation to ensure international bailout
- Groups push to legalize prostitution in Botswana, hoping to reduce HIV rate
- Thailand's capital city, Bangkok is sinking gradually due to the climate warming
- Final rituals bring the hajj to a successful close in Mecca
- “BMP4” the anti-piracy provider Taiwan Government serious dereliction of duty
- Martinelli refutes French President: Panama is not a haven for tax evaders
- “Life doesn’t have to end badly”, orphan girl from Venezuela crowned Miss World 2011
- KKBOX music service eying 1 million paid users by 2012
- Anti-Chavez TV asks court to annul hefty fine
- Pressure mounts on Italy's Berlusconi to quit
- Team Sanya pulls out of first leg with hull damage
- Russo leaves Estudiantes after run of bad results
- Boeing 787 lands safely after landing gear trouble
- Jackson jury to resume deliberations
- Greenpeace protests SAfrica coal plant; 9 arrests
- O'Driscoll to miss 6 Nations with shoulder injury
- Australia ready to pounce vs. rusty South Africa
- Former top FIFA official fights corruption ban
- German borrowing costs hit record low
- Barnes & Noble's unveils $249 Nook Tablet
- Vince Neil pleads guilty in Vegas, fined $1,000
- ATP Rankings
- Philly mural will show brotherly love to The Roots
- Police search for gunman who shot reporter in Rio
- US judge blocks graphic images on cigarette packs
- Court hearing in Amsterdam on fate of killer whale
- Europe's financial chiefs try to 'stop the rot'
- `Table Comes First' traces food culture's origins
- Australia ready to pounce vs. rusty South Africa
- Croatian woman in US fights order back to Europe
- Toure laments absence from City for African Cup
- Corporate espionage trial begins in Chicago
- Review: Noel Gallagher's band stalls on takeoff
- US Court:Florida courts must look into Madoff case
- Murdoch tabloid spied on hacking victims' lawyers
- US approves Christo project; still needs local OK
- Man with sign dangles off NY's Tappan Zee Bridge
- GM blocks technology in proposed Saab sale
- Iraqi governor escapes assassination
- Nobel Prize-winning physicist Norman Ramsey dies
- Reviews: Nichols shows 2 sides on new CD
- Appeals court to rehear Armenian genocide claim
- Verdasco, Benneteau, Mayer advance in Paris
- Woman accuses Cain of reaching for genitals
- US lawmakers say counterfeits hit Pentagon supply
- Stocks wobble as debt worries shift to Italy
- US defends $285M settlement with Citigroup
- Blatter revives expert panel for FIFA reform drive
- Hajj junket: Iraqis stew as officials go to hajj
- Man dangles for hours off NY's Tappan Zee Bridge
- BVI ruling party seeks 2nd term in elections
- Barcelona president wants 16-club Spanish league
- Cain campaign: All harassment allegations false
- Goalkeeper charged over alleged sectarian remark
- A bumpy road to 'Modern Warfare 3'
- Murdoch tabloid spied on hacking victims' lawyers
- Anti-Chavez TV asks court to annul hefty fine
- UK poll: many in finance say colleagues overpaid
- Ex-warden's wife gets 1-year term in inmate escape
- Kelly Osbourne out of hospital after head injury
- Woman accuses Cain of bold sexual advance
- US defends $285M settlement with Citigroup
- Singer Adele has vocal cord surgery in Boston
- As EU wary, Greek rivals hammer out power deal
- Kuwait, US still talking about troop plan
- Texan tells court he didn't want to help al-Qaida
- Agent charged in killing was in Hawaii for summit
- British Virgin Islands premier seeks 2nd term
- US state tries iPads to help disabled people vote
- US poverty at new high: 16 percent, or 49.1M
- 4th accuser details Cain sexual advance
- Syrian troops storm Homs district in new bloodshed
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Canada cautiously optimistic of pipeline approval
- Justices wary of bid by American born in Jerusalem
- Fiorentina replaces Mihajlovic with Rossi
- Gold starts the week higher on worries over Italy
- Eurozone wants cross-party commitment in Greece
- State Dept. to review oil pipeline from Canada
- NYT Times Co.'s top digital executive to retire
- Consumer borrowing up, but credit card use falls
- Vonn takes aim at reclaiming overall title
- Lindsay Lohan checks in, and out, of US jail
- Stocks turn up in choppy trade
- Agent charged in killing was in Hawaii for APEC
- Widest-ever US wealth gap underscores protests
- Greek rivals try to hammer out power deal
- Jackson doctor convicted in star's 2009 drug death
- Man guilty of raping 1 woman, harassing 3 in NYC
- Cave painters were realists, DNA study finds
- Defense loses bid to stop showing of 9/11 video
- Jackson doctor ordered jailed until sentencing
- UN has been ratcheting up Iran sanctions
- Clinton to address 10 months of Arab Spring
- Spokesman says Bieber will take paternity test
- Cyber weaknesses should deter US from waging war
- Fernando Verdasco of Spain advances in Paris
- Justin Bieber wows fans at London malls
- Repsol YPF confirms 1 billion barrels of shale oil
- Stocks push higher; Dow regains the 12,000 mark
- Eurozone wants cross-party commitment in Greece
- Jimmy Carter: Few houses built for poor Haitians
- White House: Iran report echoes US concerns
- US sees Iran nuke report as case for new sanctions
- Facebook founder returns to Harvard to recruit
- Rabobank signs on for Tour Down Under
- US attorney general rules out `walking guns' again
- Bolivia selects squad for 2 World Cup qualifiers
- Ex-warden's wife gets 1-year term in inmate escape
- Jookin', tappin', hip-hop are hits at dance fest
- Jimmy Carter: Few houses built for poor Haitians
- Latest developments in the Occupy protests
- US judge won't dismiss Somali torture claim suit
- Christchurch to host All Blacks-Ireland test
- 8 Puerto Rico inmates die after van swept away
- Woods: Williams has apologized over racial slur
- White House says no evidence of extraterrestrials
- Lindsay Lohan checks in and out of LA County jail
- Brody Jenner, Avril Lavigne report assault in LA
- 3-month and 6-month Treasury bills hit record lows
- Warne returns to play full season in Big Bash T20
- US Army charges solder with attempted espionage
- Ethnic rioting in Papua New Guinea leaves 6 dead
- US Army charges AK solder with attempted espionage
- Man charged with theft from Emirates princess
- White House says no evidence of extraterrestrials
- Voters to choose 2 governors, decide ballot issues
- Rodney King pleads not guilty to DUI in US
- Bangkok floods force WCup qualifier venue change
- Bolivia, US restore full diplomatic ties
- Mexico apologizes for not protecting slain women
- Chavez: Venezuela to look after Carlos the Jackal
- Trinidad PM calls off curfews
- State Dept. IG to review oil pipeline from Canada
- Outspoken Samoan twitterer banned for 3 weeks
- Jackson doctor convicted in star's drug death
- Haiti inmate recalls police shooting in trial
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Australian woman jailed for burning man to death
- Peacocks, prostitutes found inside Acapulco prison
- Obama congratulates Cardinals on World Series win
- Director Brett Ratner apologizes for gay slur
- Australian Senate OKs carbon tax on big polluters
- US to work with Arab Spring's Islamist parties
- Energy Minister says Bangkok floods to last month
- Haiti inmate recalls police shooting in trial
- Chavez: Venezuela watching Carlos the Jackal case
- Army charges soldier with attempted espionage
- Jury: Ex-polygamist performed illegal wedding
- Honda shows smarter robot, helps in nuclear crisis
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- After basketball, Yao goes back to school
- After retirement, China's Yao returns to class
- Australian Senate OKs carbon tax on big polluters
- Honda shows smarter robot, helps in nuclear crisis
- Musicians Crosby, Nash to perform at Zuccotti Park
- Taiwan's economic growth forecast lowered
- Broadway's 'Godspell' revival a lively affair
- Sri Lanka urged to prosecute suspects of torture
- Reports: Olympus ousts VP over payment scandal
- Mexico apologizes for not protecting slain women
- Mexico says key figure in Tijuana drug gang caught
- Asian stars struggle for European playing time
- NYC protesters erect military tents for winter
- SKorea approves WHO medicines shipment to NKorea
- Asia stocks up as Greece looks set to get bailout
- Family: Frazier dies after fight with cancer
- Eric Schmidt defends Google, mourns Jobs' death
- Family: Frazier dies after fight with cancer
- Ogilvy back at Australian Open after trying year
- Thorpe's comeback suffers setback in Beijing
- Nicaragua's Ortega re-elected in a landslide
- Wistron shares jump on Facebook data center report
- Oil above $95 as month-long 27 pct rally pauses
- AP Exclusive: Palestinians face steep court fees
- Tri-Nations becomes The Rugby Championship
- Philippines works for safe release of 3 Koreans
- US man convicted in booby trap police attacks
- Two early warning aircraft depart for U.S. for upgrading
- Late mortgage payments up in 3Q, 1st rise in years
- Cutler rallies Bears past Eagles 30-24
- 6.8 magnitude quake off coast barely felt in Taiwan
- Olympus admits hiding losses in widening scandal
- Ashwin, Yadav reduce West Indies to 109-7 at lunch
- Toyota quarterly profit drops 18.5 percent to $1B
- India vs. West Indies Scoreboard
- Analysis: Emergence of Cain accuser could hurt bid
- Boxing great Joe Frazier dies after cancer fight
- Societe Generale's profits down on Greek debt loss
- Marleau leads Sharks over Kings
- Reaction to Joe Frazier's death
- Taiwan shares close down 0.27%
- Gender segregation on rise in Israel
- Toyota quarterly profit drops 18.5 percent to $1B
- Eric Schmidt defends Google, mourns Jobs' death
- Holder says arms trafficking probe was flawed
- Greek power-sharing talks in second day
- Candidates court controversial Arizona sherff
- Police escort trucks in Indian state amid blockade
- Official: 6 Hindus die in stampede in India
- More stranded trekkers fly out of Everest region
- Republican candidates court controversial sheriff
- Death toll from Vietnam floods climbs to 88
- Flood-plagued Thai PM cancels trip to summit in US
- Greek power-sharing talks in second day
- China says protests Dalai Lama visit to Mongolia
- India vs. West Indies Scores
- WI out for 180, India set 276 to win
- Guilty verdict for Jackson doctor ends latest saga
- Sweden's SAS records Q3 profit on lower costs
- Liberian presidential polls open despite boycott
- Big asteroid to make close, harmless zip by Earth
- EU ministers wrangle over financial tax
- Lloyds Banking Group 3Q pretax profit falls
- Official: 16 Hindus die in stampede in India
- Moody's downgrades Cyprus' top 3 banks
- Elected Myanmar government offers taste of change
- Markets pressure Italy ahead of budget vote
- German exports rise slowly in September
- China tells Iran to show flexibility and sincerity
- Philippines bars ill Arroyo from treatment abroad
- Oil near $96, extending month-long 27 pct rally
- Roadside bomb kills 11 in west Afghanistan
- Indian state trucks in key supplies amid blockade
- Manila pushes territorial deal opposed by China
- Liberian presidential polls open despite boycott
- Business fear 2012 London games won't bring boom
- Family of jailed UAE blogger fear smear campaign
- Taiwanese architect honored by Curry Stone Foundation
- Undeterred by hijacking, crew of Taiwanese ship back to fishing
- Paris court rejects effort by Scientology Church
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Market pressure on Italy increases
- India 38-0 chasing 276 for win against West Indies
- Law may not be on Muslims' side in NYPD intel case
- Danes: Afghans still needs foreign help after 2014
- Philippines bars ill Arroyo from treatment abroad
- ASE shares outperform market on October sales
- BlackBerry to use key technology by Assa Abloy
- SKorea toughens punishment on match-fixing
- Taiwan's economic growth forecast lowered (update)
- Legality of Inventec layoffs questioned
- Brazil police forcibly remove protesting students
- Merkel, Medvedev to inaugurate new gas pipeline
- SKorea approves WHO medicine shipment to NKorea
- Major art museum opens in unlikely place: Arkansas
- United Daily News: Taiwan's light punishment for fraud
- Cheerleader falls to death during drill
- Israeli minister doesn't rule out Iran strike
- Ahead of APEC, Japan debates Pacific trade bloc
- Official: 16 Hindus die in stampede in north India
- Market pressure on Italy increases
- BlackBerry to use key technology by Assa Abloy
- Google chairman to meet Taiwanese hi-tech industry leaders
- Dalai Lama makes low-key visit to Mongolia
- Portuguese transport workers strike over austerity
- LCD TV panel prices forecast to rebound in Q2 next year
- Repsol shares soar on big Argentina shale oil find
- German exports rise modestly in September
- Hibs goalkeeper arrested after fight in club
- Moody's downgrades Cyprus' top 3 banks
- Penalties raised for unclear public official-owned possession sources
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Iran Guard says will retaliate if leaders killed
- UN says at least 3,500 killed in Syria crackdown
- Transsexual makes debut in new Polish parliament
- UK court: Catholic Church liable for priest wrongs
- Merkel, Medvedev inaugurate new gas pipeline
- Shares up on hopes Italy will rein in debts
- Vandals target Israeli anti-settlement group
- Team Lotus hires Nielsen as sporting director
- Moggi and others face sentences from Naples court
- South Korean actor found dead in apparent suicide
- Shares up as Italy's government hangs in balance
- AstraZeneca reports poor result on drug test
- Report: Berlusconi ally says he should step aside
- Tendulkar reaches 15,000 runs for India vs WIndies
- UN says 3,500 dead so far in Syria uprising
- Indoor Air Quality Management Act passed
- Iran says UN nuclear chief is American pawn
- Ex-DOH head listed on KMT at-large legislator list
- Dynegy subsidiary files for bankruptcy protection
- Family of jailed UAE blogger fear smear campaign
- Taiwan raises DUI penalties
- Sarkozy overheard telling Obama Netanyahu's a liar
- Cain accuser stands by her account despite denial
- Formosa International Hotels seeking higher revenue from travel fairs
- Klitschkos 'very sad' over Joe Frazier's death
- BP wants US probes barred from oil spill suits
- Vatican, biotech firm host adult stem cell meeting
- Greek ministers resign to speed new unity govt
- Fans attack referees after Brazilian league match
- Subtropical Storm Sean forms southwest of Bermuda
- Report: Swedish wrestler Abrahamian makes comeback
- Oil rises to $96, extending month-long rally
- Israeli minister warns Iran strike is possible
- Button, Franchitti to drive in memorial kart race
- Qatar urged to reject air conditioning in stadiums
- Clarke: Better-prepared Australia has the edge
- Europe split on financial trading tax
- Police investigate Olympic surveillance claims
- Rougerie avoids gouging citing despite new footage
- Denmark repeals Olympic doping ban rule
- Miroslav Klose, Reus pull out of Ukraine match
- Sarkozy overheard telling Obama Netanyahu's a liar
- Residents flee northeast Nigeria city after attack
- McDonald's October revenue figure rises
- New Greek premier expected to be named Tuesday
- US stock futures edge higher ahead of Italian vote
- EU says concerned about Sri Lanka website blocking
- Crew of mock Mars mission appear healthy, joyful
- Malinga, Fernando expected to tip scale in ODIs
- US federal judge sanctions boxer Mayweather
- Iran says UN nuclear chief is American pawn
- Legislature paves way for motorcycles to hit Taiwan's freeways
- Jalinier to take over Renault F1 team
- Government to boost domestic demand for LED lights
- Presidential candidates urged to plan better for the disabled
- $10 bn gas pipeline from Russia to Germany opens
- Man charged with NY theft from Emirates woman
- Talk of the Day--Cheerleader death stuns nation
- Mosley wins privacy case against News Corp.
- Olympus used acquisitions, deal fee to hide losses
- Hit reset on cancer screening: 'Tests not perfect'
- Former VP receives honorary doctorate from City University of Hong Kong
- Seven kabaddi players caught for doping in India
- Kenny Loggins, Blake Shelton team up at CMA Awards
- Anthropology exhibition offers chance for reflection: minister
- Qatar urged to scrap air conditioning in stadiums
- Gov't shifts way of selling some company warrants
- Haiti group demands UN pay for cholera outbreak
- Dubai club Al Ahli fires coach Hasek, hires Flores
- Soviet football great Valentin Ivanov dies at 76
- Intesa Sanpaolo profits rise 3 percent
- Matthew Fox wants jury trial in bus driver suit
- Pro-smoking group protests ban on smoking by school principals
- Martin Kallen upbeat over Euro 2012 prospects
- Economic, political paralysis threatens Italy
- Taiwan planning to raise level of LED talks with China
- Eli Lilly, Amylin end collaboration, litigation
- Jalinier to take over Renault's F1 division
- Back injury forces Boerrigter out of Dutch squad
- AIT denies on-site visa waiver inspection report
- Hollywood comedy writer Hal Kanter dies at 92
- Crew of mock Mars mission appear healthy, joyful
- Big asteroid to make close, harmless zip by Earth
- Big asteroid to make close, harmless zip by Earth
- Big asteroid to make close, harmless zip by Earth
- Big asteroid to make close, harmless zip by Earth
- Big asteroid to make close, harmless zip by Earth
- Big asteroid to make close, harmless zip by Earth
- Sarkozy overheard telling Obama Netanyahu's a liar
- Sarkozy overheard telling Obama Netanyahu's a liar
- Sarkozy overheard telling Obama Netanyahu's a liar
- Sarkozy overheard telling Obama Netanyahu's a liar
- Sarkozy overheard telling Obama Netanyahu's a liar
- Sarkozy overheard telling Obama Netanyahu's a liar
- US stocks higher ahead of Italian vote
- US stocks higher ahead of Italian vote
- US stocks higher ahead of Italian vote
- US stocks higher ahead of Italian vote
- US stocks higher ahead of Italian vote
- US stocks higher ahead of Italian vote
- Qatar urged to scrap air conditioning in stadiums
- Qatar urged to scrap air conditioning in stadiums
- Qatar urged to scrap air conditioning in stadiums
- Qatar urged to scrap air conditioning in stadiums
- Qatar urged to scrap air conditioning in stadiums
- Qatar urged to scrap air conditioning in stadiums
- Qatar urged to scrap air conditioning in stadiums
- Gov't shifts way of selling some company warrants
- Gov't shifts way of selling some company warrants
- Gov't shifts way of selling some company warrants
- Gov't shifts way of selling some company warrants
- Gov't shifts way of selling some company warrants
- Gov't shifts way of selling some company warrants
- Big tax defaulters to be pursued for 10 years
- Guardiola doesn't envision Spanish league of 16
- Guardiola doesn't envision Spanish league of 16
- Guardiola doesn't envision Spanish league of 16
- Guardiola doesn't envision Spanish league of 16
- Guardiola doesn't envision Spanish league of 16
- Guardiola doesn't envision Spanish league of 16
- Guardiola doesn't envision Spanish league of 16
- Analysis: New Myanmar's changes are no revolution
- Analysis: New Myanmar's changes are no revolution
- Analysis: New Myanmar's changes are no revolution
- Analysis: New Myanmar's changes are no revolution
- Analysis: New Myanmar's changes are no revolution
- Analysis: New Myanmar's changes are no revolution
- Analysis: New Myanmar's changes are no revolution
- Corporate pay in Taiwan forecast to rise 4% in 2012
- US stocks higher ahead of Italian vote
- US stocks higher ahead of Italian vote
- US stocks higher ahead of Italian vote
- US stocks higher ahead of Italian vote
- US stocks higher ahead of Italian vote
- US stocks higher ahead of Italian vote
- Sri Lanka tells UN it is acting to curb torture
- Sri Lanka tells UN it is acting to curb torture
- Sri Lanka tells UN it is acting to curb torture
- Sri Lanka tells UN it is acting to curb torture
- Sri Lanka tells UN it is acting to curb torture
- Sri Lanka tells UN it is acting to curb torture
- Italian vote to be key test for PM Berlusconi
- Taipei airport opens observatory to public
- Taiwan shares retreat on resistance ahead of 7,700 points
- Taiwan eyes making cash cow of grouper
- Yushan currently trailing in New 7 Wonders contest
- Taiwan to donate US$1 million to flood-stricken Thailand
- Berlusconi wins vote; majority shrinks
- Berlusconi wins vote; majority shrinks
- Berlusconi wins vote; majority shrinks
- Berlusconi wins vote; majority shrinks
- Berlusconi wins vote; majority shrinks
- Berlusconi wins vote; majority shrinks
- Berlusconi wins vote; majority shrinks
- Berlusconi wins vote; majority shrinks
- Berlusconi wins vote; majority shrinks
- Berlusconi wins vote; majority shrinks
- Berlusconi wins vote; majority shrinks
- Berlusconi wins vote; majority shrinks
- Legislature lifts ban on communism-advocating rallies
- Brazil oil workers say will strike for higher pay
- Brazil oil workers say will strike for higher pay
- Brazil oil workers say will strike for higher pay
- Brazil oil workers say will strike for higher pay
- Brazil oil workers say will strike for higher pay
- Brazil oil workers say will strike for higher pay
- Crew of mock Mars mission appear healthy, joyful
- Crew of mock Mars mission appear healthy, joyful
- Crew of mock Mars mission appear healthy, joyful
- Crew of mock Mars mission appear healthy, joyful
- Crew of mock Mars mission appear healthy, joyful
- Crew of mock Mars mission appear healthy, joyful
- Employers post most job openings in 3 years
- Employers post most job openings in 3 years
- Employers post most job openings in 3 years
- Employers post most job openings in 3 years
- Employers post most job openings in 3 years
- Employers post most job openings in 3 years
- Intesa Sanpaolo profits rise 3 percent
- Intesa Sanpaolo profits rise 3 percent
- Intesa Sanpaolo profits rise 3 percent
- Intesa Sanpaolo profits rise 3 percent
- Intesa Sanpaolo profits rise 3 percent
- Intesa Sanpaolo profits rise 3 percent
- Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo in Greek bonds writedown
- Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo in Greek bonds writedown
- Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo in Greek bonds writedown
- Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo in Greek bonds writedown
- Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo in Greek bonds writedown
- Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo in Greek bonds writedown
- Ex-Romanian TV boss, union leader, others arrested
- Ex-Romanian TV boss, union leader, others arrested
- Ex-Romanian TV boss, union leader, others arrested
- Ex-Romanian TV boss, union leader, others arrested
- Ex-Romanian TV boss, union leader, others arrested
- Ex-Romanian TV boss, union leader, others arrested
- Patient hospitalized in UK stunt aircraft incident
- Patient hospitalized in UK stunt aircraft incident
- Patient hospitalized in UK stunt aircraft incident
- Patient hospitalized in UK stunt aircraft incident
- Patient hospitalized in UK stunt aircraft incident
- Patient hospitalized in UK stunt aircraft incident
- New Party head calls on Soong to drop out
- Berlusconi wins vote but his power base shrinks
- Guardiola doesn't see Spain league of 16 happening
- In Africa, new radios help fight US-hunted militia
- German human rights official donates to Ai fund
- McDonald's October revenue figure rises
- Leonardo da Vinci the star of major London show
- Huge oil discovery boosts Argentina's potential
- Power-sharing talks in Greece drag on
- Employers post most job openings in 3 years
- Kaohsiung EPA not to rule out suspending CPC refinery
- US tax office seeks info on Credit Suisse clients
- British minister: Relaxed border checks not risky
- Debt crisis shakes up Greek, Italian governments
- Flood-plagued Thai PM cancels trip to summit in US
- HTC rolls out five customized smartphones in China
- In Africa, new radios help fight US-hunted militia
- Huge oil discovery boosts Argentina's potential
- Berlusconi wins vote but his power base shrinks
- Ex-Romanian TV boss, union leader, others arrested
- TV channel to air film on Michael Jackson's doctor
- UAE rescue helicopter saves 2 from burning tower
- Valcke asks Brazil to adopt law needed for WCup
- EU eyes measures to avoid credit crunch
- Liberian presidential poll marred by boycott
- Tunisian court orders ex-Libyan PM extradited
- US official regrets misleading letter in gun case
- US official regrets misleading letter in gun case
- US official regrets misleading letter in gun case
- US official regrets misleading letter in gun case
- US official regrets misleading letter in gun case
- US official regrets misleading letter in gun case
- No solution yet in Greece power-sharing talks
- No solution yet in Greece power-sharing talks
- No solution yet in Greece power-sharing talks
- No solution yet in Greece power-sharing talks
- No solution yet in Greece power-sharing talks
- No solution yet in Greece power-sharing talks
- No solution yet in Greece power-sharing talks
- No solution yet in Greece power-sharing talks
- No solution yet in Greece power-sharing talks
- No solution yet in Greece power-sharing talks
- No solution yet in Greece power-sharing talks
- No solution yet in Greece power-sharing talks
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- Mosley wins another privacy case against News Corp
- BP wants US probes barred from oil spill lawsuits
- BP wants US probes barred from oil spill lawsuits
- BP wants US probes barred from oil spill lawsuits
- BP wants US probes barred from oil spill lawsuits
- BP wants US probes barred from oil spill lawsuits
- BP wants US probes barred from oil spill lawsuits
- Titus Bramble fined after Sunderland investigation
- Titus Bramble fined after Sunderland investigation
- Titus Bramble fined after Sunderland investigation
- Titus Bramble fined after Sunderland investigation
- Titus Bramble fined after Sunderland investigation
- Titus Bramble fined after Sunderland investigation
- Titus Bramble fined after Sunderland investigation
- Actress named AIDS envoy; US pledges new funding
- Actress named AIDS envoy; US pledges new funding
- Actress named AIDS envoy; US pledges new funding
- Actress named AIDS envoy; US pledges new funding
- Actress named AIDS envoy; US pledges new funding
- Actress named AIDS envoy; US pledges new funding
- US stock gains evaporate after Italian vote
- US stock gains evaporate after Italian vote
- US stock gains evaporate after Italian vote
- US stock gains evaporate after Italian vote
- US stock gains evaporate after Italian vote
- US stock gains evaporate after Italian vote
- In Africa, new radios help fight US-hunted militia
- In Africa, new radios help fight US-hunted militia
- In Africa, new radios help fight US-hunted militia
- In Africa, new radios help fight US-hunted militia
- In Africa, new radios help fight US-hunted militia
- In Africa, new radios help fight US-hunted militia
- UN war crimes prosecutor visits Serbia
- UN war crimes prosecutor visits Serbia
- UN war crimes prosecutor visits Serbia
- UN war crimes prosecutor visits Serbia
- UN war crimes prosecutor visits Serbia
- UN war crimes prosecutor visits Serbia
- Marcos used Thrilla in Manila fight as distraction
- Marcos used Thrilla in Manila fight as distraction
- Marcos used Thrilla in Manila fight as distraction
- Marcos used Thrilla in Manila fight as distraction
- Marcos used Thrilla in Manila fight as distraction
- Marcos used Thrilla in Manila fight as distraction
- Marcos used Thrilla in Manila fight as distraction
- Marcos used Thrilla in Manila fight as distraction
- UN reports Iran work 'specific' to nuke arms
- Legality of Inventec layoffs questioned
- Nicaragua’s Ortega re-elected in a landslide
- Honda shows smarter robot, helps in nuclear crisis
- Taiwanese architect honored by Curry Stone Foundation
- Taiwanese weightlifter places 10th at world championships
- Google chairman to meet Taiwanese hi-tech industry leaders
- Coach suggests changes to help prevent cheerleading accidents
- 6.8 magnitude quake off coast barely felt in Taiwan
- Wistron shares jump on Facebook data center report
- Penalties raised for unclear public official-owned possession sources
- Undeterred by hijacking, crew of Taiwanese ship back to fishing
- LCD TV panel prices forecast to rebound in Q2 next year
- Indoor Air Quality Management Act passed
- Thai PM cancels APEC appearance as floods worsen
- Greek power-sharing talks in second day
- 16 killed, dozens injured in stampede in northern India
- Elected Myanmar government offers taste of change
- Gender segregation on rise in Israel
- Flood-plagued Thai PM cancels trip to summit in U.S.
- Woman accuses Cain of groping; he denies allegation
- Facebook in no rush to IPO, enter China
- Business feels the pinch as China tightens lending
- Asian stocks muted as debt fears loom over Italy
- Consumer borrowing up, but credit card use falls
- Biggest jump ever seen in global warming gases
- Thailand's Premier not Attendent Summit in US because the Flood-plagued
- Years later, lawsuit seeks to recreate a wedding
- Egyptian entrepreneur shares lessons from her playbook
- Grisly theory for Holy Land mystery
- U.S. hangs back as nuke inspectors prepare Iran report
- Teaching with the enemy
- Commentary: The molester next door
- Latest developments in the Occupy protests
- Noise from guest bedroom leaves hosts speechless
- Justin Bieber wows fans at London malls
- Russian Historian stole 29 woman bodies as doll
- Brody Jenner, Avril Lavigne report assault in LA
- Jackson doctor convicted in star’s drug death
- Italy PM promised to assign
- Leonardo da Vinci the star of major London show
- Major art museum opens in unlikely place: Arkansas
- U.S.’s newest national historic park in NJ
- American Boxing greatest player Joe Frazier passed away by cancer in 67 years old
- Mihan restaurants present a winter special- all you can eat Spicy Sukiyaki!
- The Sherwood Taipei launches gourmet turkey hamper
- GLORIA HOTEL GROUP offers valuable promotion
- Explore Le Méridien Taipei’s seasonal feast
- Exquisite Thanksgiving turkey hamper at the Miramar Garden Taipei
- China seeks cultural influence to match its economic muscle
- Business fears 2012 London games won’t bring boom
- Boxing great Joe Frazier dies after cancer fight
- After retirement, China’s Yao returns to class
- Cutler rallies Bears past Eagles 30-24
- Business fears 2012 London games won’t bring boom
- IAEA report: Iran working on nuclear weapons
- Volcano Nyamuragira erupts in eastern Congo (video)
- Berlin Philharmonic makes exception to simulcast Taipei concerts
- UN says 3,500 dead so far in Syria uprising
- Yahoo, Microsoft and AOL to ally against Google
- Moliere's comedy laced with serious issues to premiere in Taiwan
- Mihan restaurants present a winter special- all you can eat Spicy Sukiyaki!
- The Sherwood Taipei launches gourmet turkey hamper
- GLORIA HOTEL GROUP offers valuable promotion
- Exquisite Thanksgiving turkey hamper at the Miramar Garden Taipei
- Exquisite Thanksgiving turkey hamper at the Miramar Garden Taipei
- NASA:2005 YU55 to approach to Earth today
- Daily killing in Syria, UN: over 3500 killed by Assad government
- India’s foreign minister: trust with Pakistan improving
- USS George Washington to visit Hong Kong
- Turnout low, Sirleaf set to win a second term in Liberia
- Pray for hope, pray for better life, Thai people ready for festival
- Google sees unique relationship for mobile platforms
- Taming Lima's chaotic, poisonous transit system
- Hidden devil found in Giotto Assisi fresco
- Toure fined 6 weeks' wages over failed dope test
- Wigan's Alcaraz given 3-match ban for spitting
- Linkin Park teams with UN on energy effort
- Manuscript by teenage Charlotte Bronte to be sold
- Czech court sentenced US man to 16 year in prison
- Report says no consensus on Palestinian UN bid
- Candidate Cain vows to 'set the record straight'
- UN report: Iran work `specific' to nuke arms
- APNewsBreak: Publisher pulls debut novel
- BBC: Murdoch tabloid spied on Prince William
- Power-sharing talks in Greece drag on
- Bundesbank head: ECB must not print money
- Berlusconi fails to get a majority in parliament
- Religious leaders visit London's Olympic Park
- Boxing great Joe Frazier dies at 67 of cancer
- Haiti group demands UN pay for cholera outbreak
- Air Force morgue lost body parts from war dead
- Iran seeks Moscow and Beijing to buffer pressures
- Tunisian court orders ex-Libyan PM extradited
- 50 years later Rita Moreno keeps on dancing
- US officials: Fake weapons parts a 'time bomb'
- Chechen owner of Swiss club faces forgery probes
- US appeals court upholds Obama health care law
- BBC: Murdoch tabloid spied on Prince William
- Occupy protesters plan march from NY to Washington
- Berdych beats Verdasco to advance in Paris
- Tax authorities search Costa Rica football HQ
- Winfrey's philanthropy earns her honorary Oscar
- Obama to expand drilling off Alaska, in Gulf
- Berlusconi to resign after parliament OKs reforms
- Moggi gets 5-year-plus sentence in Italian scandal
- FIFA rejects England's second poppy request
- Minister: Canada will face Kyoto criticism
- Mideast envoys to meet Israelis, Palestinians
- Yemeni official: Army kills at least 10 militants
- Julie Taymor sues 'Spider-Man' producers
- Stocks turn higher as Berlusconi promises to leave
- Sarkozy overheard to Obama: Netanyahu is a liar
- Berlusconi promises to resign amid Italy debt woes
- Bail revoked for ex-NBA player Jose Ortiz
- Moggi sentenced to over 5 years in Italian scandal
- Berlusconi to resign after parliament OKs reforms
- US officials: Fake weapons parts a'time bomb'
- UK stunt pilot dies after ejecting from airplane
- Power-sharing talks in Greece drag on
- Finchem has eye on Asia, South America, for 2015
- Berlusconi says he's resigning for good of Italy
- Euro rises as Berlusconi says he'll resign
- Deaths of 8 Puerto Rico inmates lead to probe
- Treasurys slip after Berlusconi agrees to resign
- Powerful storm moving toward coastal Alaska
- Russia's Tsarukaeva wins 63kg gold at worlds
- Paris Masters Results
- Russian launches probe to moon of Mars
- Conjoined twins undergo separation surgery in US
- Canada says balanced budget plan will be delayed
- 'Deadliest Catch' crewmember falls ill and rescued
- Key events in political career
- Official: Main opposition party wins BVI elections
- UN: More funds needed for CentAm flooding
- Italy's Berlusconi to resign after reforms pass
- AP sources: US considers more Iran sanctions
- Palestinians: Not enough UN support for state
- Sarah McLachlan to perform at autism fundraiser
- Accused trafficker caught in Guatemala-US raid
- Judge fines wealthy ex-hedge fund boss $92M
- AP sources: US considers more Iran sanctions
- Crop prices jump ahead of US report on supplies
- Russian launches probe to moon of Mars
- 'Potter,' 'Glee' top People's Choice nominations
- Mexico coach says Marquez dropped for indiscipline
- Activision 3Q earnings soar, 2011 outlook raised
- Canada says balanced budget plan will be delayed
- Defiant Berlusconi slain by markets
- US official insists on flexibility in terror cases
- Obama administration considers more Iran sanctions
- Dos Santos unhappy at not playing more at Spurs
- Defiant Berlusconi taken down by markets
- Key events in Berlusconi's political career
- Mid-table Cagliari fires Ficcadenti in shock move
- Oil price above $96 per barrel on Iran concerns
- Stocks rise after Berlusconi promises to leave
- Obama administration readies more Iran sanctions
- Fannie Mae loss widens, asks taxpayers for $7.8B
- Cain says he won't drop out of Republican race
- No resolution on Greek power-sharing talks
- Bolivia VP: DEA not welcome back
- Cain says he won't drop out of Republican race
- Injured Nasri out of France squad for 2 friendlies
- Official: New Greek govt to be announced Wednesday
- Latin American nations oppose US immigration law
- Crowding could shrink jail time for Jackson's doc
- Ex-polygamist bishop given 10-year prison term
- Berlusconi promises to resign amid Italy debt woes
- Officials: Fake weapons parts `ticking time bomb'
- US official: Drug traffic may return to Caribbean
- Candidate Cain denies any harassment of anyone
- Judge fines wealthy ex-hedge fund boss $92M
- 3 Australian soldiers wounded in Afghanistan
- Forecast sees lower Wall Street bonuses this year
- Heavy D dies at 44
- Spate of events scheduled for Elvis' birthday
- Norbert Leo Butz to star in Pulitzer-winning play
- Big asteroid in closest swing by Earth in 35 years
- Microsoft, Yahoo, AOL team up to sell Internet ads
- US man accused of 3 slayings guilty in first trial
- Bolivia: DEA not welcome back
- Brett Ratner resigns as Academy Awards producer
- Gitmo prisoner to face judge in USS Cole attack
- Afghan soldier seriously wounds 3 Australians
- Occupy protesters plan march from NY to Washington
- Shakira enshrined with Hollywood sidewalk star
- Official: New Greek govt to be announced Wednesday
- US voters choose governors, decide ballot issues
- Alleged USS Cole bomber facing judge at Guantanamo
- Candidate Cain denies any harassment of women
- Champions Tour wins 3-Tour Challenge title
- Brett Ratner resigns as Academy Awards producer
- West Hollywood OKs ban on fur clothing sales
- 'Lost Interview' shows a younger, healthier Jobs
- Rap legend Heavy D dies at 44
- Taiwan shares open higher
- China's inflation falls on lower food cost rise
- AP: BP oil cleanup ending, restoration beginning
- Nicaragua's Ortega: No dramatic changes in store
- Ohio voters reject Republican-backed union limits
- Republican wins Mississippi governor's race
- Lichtenstein 'Room' painting gets $43M in US
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Death toll from Vietnam floods climbs to 100
- Esi Edugyan wins Canadian literature award
- Another star gracefully leaves `Dancing'
- Thorpe's comeback woes deepen in Beijing
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Stars shine, end Capitals home streak
- Kuchar and Co make 3rd trip Down Under
- Mothers search for missing migrants in Mexico
- China Times: Penalizing prostitution not the right choice
- Malaysia urged to rescind ban on gay arts festival
- Davidson, Akins named BMI songwriters of the year
- US commission: Pakistan schools teach Hindu hatred
- 'Apple concept stocks' down on news of lower Apple orders
- Russian probe launched to Mars' moon fails
- New Libya faces mountain of grievances
- Asia stocks gain after Italian PM agrees to resign
- IMF's Lagarde says world risks 'lost decade'
- Philippines offers to fly in docs to check Arroyo
- India vs. West Indies Scores
- Tendulkar out for 76 as India 22 runs from win
- Versace's H&M collection ramps up glamour
- IMF's Lagarde says world risks `lost decade'
- India vs. West Indies Scoreboard
- Russian probe to Mars' moon fails after launch
- US admiral says he worries most about NKorea
- Restructuring, loans to Greece cost Dexia $8.7B
- AB Inbev profits rise in 3rd quarter
- Tiger an Aussie attraction for other reasons
- Toyota recalls 550,000 cars globally
- Taiwan shares close down 0.51%
- Google supports Taiwan as global innovation hub: president
- Panetta urged to uphold 'Six Assurances' in arms sales to Taiwan
- Asustek to launch new Transformer tablet in December
- Heavy D leaves lasting final lyric: 'BE INSPIRED!'
- Thai opposition wants more for flood relief
- Toyota recalls 550,000 cars for steering issue
- Brains, guts, glitz are honored at Glamour fest
- Tendulkar helps India to 5-wicket victory
- Penn State: Trustees launch investigation
- Thai opposition wants more for flood relief
- NAACP plans nationwide protests on voter ID laws
- Greek coalition parties still undecided on new PM
- Aid running out for Pakistan flood victims
- Russia's Gazprom posts $10B profit in Q2
- More than half of office workers seek marriage: poll
- Taiwan shares extend losses, led by 'Apple concept stocks'
- SEF defends handling of hand-severing robbery in China
- Powerful storm heading toward coastal Alaska
- Indian court convicts 31 Hindus of killing Muslims
- Experts question shooting of Occupy Oakland filmer
- Russian scientists try to save Mars moon probe
- Big brands give AB Inbev Q3 profit boost
- Germany's Heinz wins WSOP main event
- Kesa dumps money-losing UK Comet stores
- Bernanke shows Fed's independence with Texas trip
- Berlusconi confirms he won't run in next election
- AP Moller-Maersk's Q3 profit plunges
- A book prize for "distinguished" Keith Richards
- Ahmadinejad: Iran won't retreat from nuclear path
- South Africa vs. Australia Advisory
- Ex-U.N. rapporteur vows to help Taiwan death row inmate
- MediaTek partners with Facebook to power feature phones
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Tibetan leader for dialogue with China
- Pakistan wants to mend 'trust deficit' with India
- Hong Kong touts services to Taiwanese seeking to enter China market
- Butt files appeal against sentence
- Ahmadinejad: Iran won't retreat from nuclear path
- Cameron calls FIFA's poppy ban `outrageous'
- China says still studying Iran nuke program report
- Mickelson: play should improve at Singapore Open
- Medical device forum opens in Taiwan
- Philippine talks with Maoist rebels hit an impasse
- Chinese drug exec given suspended death sentence
- Siemens AG agrees takeover of Vistagy
- Niger military clashes with Libya group
- Roth's polio novel competes for medical lit prize
- Afghan official: Up to 70 militants killed in east
- HSBC Q3 profit up but investment banking weakens
- South Africa wins toss, bowls first in 1st test
- Sina swings to $336 million quarterly loss
- IEA: Time running out to limit earth's warming
- Franzen-led Red Wings roll and beat Avalanche 5-2
- Templeton executive bullish on emerging markets
- Poll finding majority of teens feel unsafe 'alarming'
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- Pakistan wants to mend 'trust deficit' with India
- Mother of jailed Egyptian blogger on hunger strike
- India spinner Ashwin earns early wedding gifts
- Web portal Sina posts $336 million quarterly loss
- UN: Repression endangers elections in Congo
- Italian 10-year bond yield tops 7 pct threshold
- Ecclestone to testify in corruption trial
- Int'l prosecutor: Gadhafi son will be arrested
- Listed companies profit down 30%
- IEA: Time running out to limit earth's warming
- Philippines offers to fly in docs to check Arroyo
- Young drummers to go on 'cloud walk' tour in west Taiwan
- Rare yellow diamond expected to fetch $11-15M
- Economics Ministry supports lowering tariff for baby formula
- Italy's borrowing rates in alarming rise
- Carlsberg Q3 earnings worse than expected
- Uncertainty over Italy's future slams markets
- CAL aircraft hit by luggage vehicle on tarmac
- German growth seen falling below 1 percent
- KMT legislators-at-large nominations yet to begin: secretary-general
- London abbey to lose control of school after abuse
- Tiny Estonia makes splash in Euro 2012 qualifying
- No to requests for foreign staff by firms with unpaid leave policy
- France: New sanctions on Iran if no cooperation
- South Africa vs. Australia Scores
- CLA plays down unpaid leave situation
- German growth seen falling below 1 percent
- Moggi planning appeal for 5-year prison sentence
- Germany rejects military action against Iran
- South Africa seamers apply early pressure
- Google disagrees with Microsoft licensing deals
- South Africa vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Russia takes last WTO hurdle with Georgia deal
- Ferrer, Tipsarevic advance in Paris Masters
- Nigeria: Fire follows oil spill on Shell pipeline
- UN: repression endangers this month's Congo vote
- Syrian opposition group pelted with eggs in Cairo
- Faeroe Islands appoint Olsen to replace Kerr
- British cyclist banned for 2 years over EPO test
- Ohio vote shows unions still a political force
- Funeral for British broadcaster Jimmy Savile
- OPEC: 2012 oil demand uncertain on economic woes
- U.S. to launch probe into VIA patent complaint against Apple
- OPEC: oil demand uncertain on economic woes
- Int'l prosecutor: Gadhafi son will be arrested
- German court convicts ex-official of corruption
- Students protest high tuition fees in London
- Industry says Africa fastest growing mobile market
- London abbey to lose control of school after abuse
- Gonalons called up to France squad for friendlies
- GM 3Q profit falls 15 percent to $1.7 billion
- AP Exclusive: Contents of MJ's final home for sale
- Ballardini named Cagliari's 3rd coach this season
- London hosts Classic Rock honor role for 2011
- Ecclestone appearance delayed in corruption trial
- Bus collides with truck in China, killing 6
- Rare yellow diamond expected to fetch $11-15M
- Oil drops below $96 on EU growth concerns
- David Cameron calls FIFA's poppy ban `outrageous'
- US futures slide as Italian debt worries grow
- Israel police: New attack on Palestinian property
- Swedish troops to start leaving Afghanistan soon
- London and Doha say no to possible 2017-2019 deal
- NGO asks men to join anti-violence against women campaign
- Museum marks anniversary with Buddhist exhibition from China
- Indigenous films to 'return home' for showing
- Tsai calls for more flexible regulations on farmland use
- 2 French climbers found dead on Mont Blanc
- Lithuania mulls honoring Reagan with airport
- Republicans to debate in jobs-starved Michigan
- Poland keeps interest rates unchanged
- Hague: UK to abstain on UN Palestinian vote
- Murray advances to 3rd round at Paris Masters
- Brugge names Christoph Daum as new coach
- Anglogold Ashanti posts record earnings
- UK's Cameron backs Home Secretary Theresa May
- US voters reject Republican-backed measures
- Powerful storm hits Alaska
- London hosts Classic Rock honor roll for 2011
- Moody's concerned about politics in South Africa
- Students go on strike after arrests in Brazil
- GM 3Q profit falls 15 percent, shares fall
- Yaya Toure, Drogba up for African player award
- Air force drill to be held for first time on Pingtung highway
- Union protests pollution fine, vows to appeal
- List of highest runscorers in test cricket
- List of scorers of most centuries in test cricket
- Google disagrees with Microsoft licensing deals (update)
- Powerful storm rips off roofs, floods Alaska
- US Coast Guard detains 69 Dominican migrants
- Power medically cleared to get back in IndyCar
- Macy's 3Q earnings rise; raises outlook
- Amid financial crisis, Rome 2020 confirms bid plan
- Gangshan Mutton Festival set to open this week
- Russia opposes new UN sanctions on Iran
- Law set to be revised to strengthen adoption regulations
- Smaller corn harvest could keep food prices high
- Coast Guard OKs winding down BP spill cleanup
- NATO fires tear gas at tense border with Serbia
- US twins to celebrate 11th birthday on 11-11-11
- Fubon now Taiwan's second largest financial holding company
- Clarke leads Australia fightback at Newlands
- Bernanke urges banks to help small businesses
- Polish party wants crucifix in parliament removed
- Greece waits for new PM amid party bickering
- Pakistani leader vows operations against Haqqanis
- Swedish troops to start leaving Afghanistan soon
- Ruby Dee is alive, despite false Twitter reports
- Dow slides as Italian debt worries grow
- Balotelli: 'I'm not crazy but I do strange things'
- Markets punish Italy to make sure Berlusconi goes
- Ahmadinejad: Iran won't retreat from nuclear path
- Ahmadinejad: Iran won't retreat from nuclear path
- Ahmadinejad: Iran won't retreat from nuclear path
- Ahmadinejad: Iran won't retreat from nuclear path
- Ahmadinejad: Iran won't retreat from nuclear path
- Ahmadinejad: Iran won't retreat from nuclear path
- Students protest high tuition fees in London
- Students protest high tuition fees in London
- Students protest high tuition fees in London
- Students protest high tuition fees in London
- Students protest high tuition fees in London
- Students protest high tuition fees in London
- Euro 2012 lineup close to completion with playoffs
- Euro 2012 lineup close to completion with playoffs
- Euro 2012 lineup close to completion with playoffs
- Euro 2012 lineup close to completion with playoffs
- Euro 2012 lineup close to completion with playoffs
- Euro 2012 lineup close to completion with playoffs
- Euro 2012 lineup close to completion with playoffs
- Greece waits for new PM amid party bickering
- Greece waits for new PM amid party bickering
- Greece waits for new PM amid party bickering
- Greece waits for new PM amid party bickering
- Greece waits for new PM amid party bickering
- Greece waits for new PM amid party bickering
- Greece waits for new PM amid party bickering
- Greece waits for new PM amid party bickering
- Greece waits for new PM amid party bickering
- Greece waits for new PM amid party bickering
- Greece waits for new PM amid party bickering
- Greece waits for new PM amid party bickering
- Swedish troops to start leaving Afghanistan soon
- Swedish troops to start leaving Afghanistan soon
- Swedish troops to start leaving Afghanistan soon
- Swedish troops to start leaving Afghanistan soon
- Swedish troops to start leaving Afghanistan soon
- Swedish troops to start leaving Afghanistan soon
- Lithuania mulls honoring Reagan with airport
- Lithuania mulls honoring Reagan with airport
- Lithuania mulls honoring Reagan with airport
- Lithuania mulls honoring Reagan with airport
- Lithuania mulls honoring Reagan with airport
- Lithuania mulls honoring Reagan with airport
- Lithuania mulls honoring Reagan with airport
- Lithuania mulls honoring Reagan with airport
- Lithuania mulls honoring Reagan with airport
- Lithuania mulls honoring Reagan with airport
- Lithuania mulls honoring Reagan with airport
- Lithuania mulls honoring Reagan with airport
- Castro's daughter, blogger in Twitter spat
- Castro's daughter, blogger in Twitter spat
- Castro's daughter, blogger in Twitter spat
- Castro's daughter, blogger in Twitter spat
- Castro's daughter, blogger in Twitter spat
- Castro's daughter, blogger in Twitter spat
- Wendy's 3rd-quarter loss widens
- Wendy's 3rd-quarter loss widens
- Wendy's 3rd-quarter loss widens
- Wendy's 3rd-quarter loss widens
- Wendy's 3rd-quarter loss widens
- Wendy's 3rd-quarter loss widens
- Premier to take leave for election campaign
- Clarke leads Australia fightback at Newlands
- Clarke leads Australia fightback at Newlands
- Clarke leads Australia fightback at Newlands
- Clarke leads Australia fightback at Newlands
- Clarke leads Australia fightback at Newlands
- Clarke leads Australia fightback at Newlands
- Clarke leads Australia fightback at Newlands
- Coast Guard OKs winding down BP spill cleanup
- Coast Guard OKs winding down BP spill cleanup
- Coast Guard OKs winding down BP spill cleanup
- Coast Guard OKs winding down BP spill cleanup
- Coast Guard OKs winding down BP spill cleanup
- Coast Guard OKs winding down BP spill cleanup
- Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Inc. announces special program for large buyers
- Greece waits for new PM as parties bicker
- Greece waits for new PM as parties bicker
- Greece waits for new PM as parties bicker
- Greece waits for new PM as parties bicker
- Greece waits for new PM as parties bicker
- Greece waits for new PM as parties bicker
- Greece waits for new PM as parties bicker
- Greece waits for new PM as parties bicker
- Greece waits for new PM as parties bicker
- Greece waits for new PM as parties bicker
- Greece waits for new PM as parties bicker
- Greece waits for new PM as parties bicker
- Yelling, cajoling during Murray jury deliberations
- Yelling, cajoling during Murray jury deliberations
- Yelling, cajoling during Murray jury deliberations
- Yelling, cajoling during Murray jury deliberations
- Yelling, cajoling during Murray jury deliberations
- Yelling, cajoling during Murray jury deliberations
- Google treats Taiwanese, Korean partners the same: chairman
- Trial of suspected killers of Brazil judge begins
- Indian court convicts 31 Hindus of killing Muslims
- Indian court convicts 31 Hindus of killing Muslims
- Indian court convicts 31 Hindus of killing Muslims
- Indian court convicts 31 Hindus of killing Muslims
- Indian court convicts 31 Hindus of killing Muslims
- Indian court convicts 31 Hindus of killing Muslims
- Indian court convicts 31 Hindus of killing Muslims
- Bosnia hit by defensive crisis for Portugal match
- Bosnia hit by defensive crisis for Portugal match
- Bosnia hit by defensive crisis for Portugal match
- Bosnia hit by defensive crisis for Portugal match
- Bosnia hit by defensive crisis for Portugal match
- Bosnia hit by defensive crisis for Portugal match
- Bosnia hit by defensive crisis for Portugal match
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- HSBC Q3 profit up but investment banking weakens
- HSBC Q3 profit up but investment banking weakens
- HSBC Q3 profit up but investment banking weakens
- HSBC Q3 profit up but investment banking weakens
- HSBC Q3 profit up but investment banking weakens
- HSBC Q3 profit up but investment banking weakens
- Hunger strike organizer detained in Nigeria
- Hunger strike organizer detained in Nigeria
- Hunger strike organizer detained in Nigeria
- Hunger strike organizer detained in Nigeria
- Hunger strike organizer detained in Nigeria
- Hunger strike organizer detained in Nigeria
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- India approves halted hillside housing project
- Dow average swoons as Italian borrowing costs soar
- Saudi accused in Navy attack arraigned at Gitmo
- Israel urges world to halt Iranian nuclear program
- Wholesale companies cut inventories but sales rise
- Polish party wants crucifix in parliament removed
- English nationalists protest FIFA's poppy ban
- Moody's concerned about politics in South Africa
- Formula One boss testifies in corruption trial
- Italy president seeks to reassure roiling markets
- Merkel's party may seek more German power at ECB
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwan-Japan LCD coalition takes shape
- Taiwan dance troupe to present multi-sensory show
- Dollar soars as Italian borrowing costs spike
- Greek PM: New interim govt will secure debt deal
- Funeral for British broadcaster Jimmy Savile
- Renowned coach to retire in wake of abuse scandal
- Column: For once, FIFA does the right thing
- AP Source: NBA players, owners set afternoon talks
- London student protest over fees draws thousands
- Steyn puts South Africa on top in series-opener
- Markets punish Italy to make sure Berlusconi goes
- Markets punish Italy to make sure Berlusconi goes
- Markets punish Italy to make sure Berlusconi goes
- Markets punish Italy to make sure Berlusconi goes
- Markets punish Italy to make sure Berlusconi goes
- Markets punish Italy to make sure Berlusconi goes
- Markets punish Italy to make sure Berlusconi goes
- Markets punish Italy to make sure Berlusconi goes
- Markets punish Italy to make sure Berlusconi goes
- Markets punish Italy to make sure Berlusconi goes
- Markets punish Italy to make sure Berlusconi goes
- Markets punish Italy to make sure Berlusconi goes
- 4 foreign companies line up for Portugal sell-off
- 4 foreign companies line up for Portugal sell-off
- 4 foreign companies line up for Portugal sell-off
- 4 foreign companies line up for Portugal sell-off
- 4 foreign companies line up for Portugal sell-off
- 4 foreign companies line up for Portugal sell-off
- Elton John launches anti-AIDS project in Ukraine
- Elton John launches anti-AIDS project in Ukraine
- Elton John launches anti-AIDS project in Ukraine
- Elton John launches anti-AIDS project in Ukraine
- Elton John launches anti-AIDS project in Ukraine
- Elton John launches anti-AIDS project in Ukraine
- Elton John launches anti-AIDS project in Ukraine
- Elton John launches anti-AIDS project in Ukraine
- Elton John launches anti-AIDS project in Ukraine
- Elton John launches anti-AIDS project in Ukraine
- Elton John launches anti-AIDS project in Ukraine
- Elton John launches anti-AIDS project in Ukraine
- Georgia needs more reforms for NATO membership
- Georgia needs more reforms for NATO membership
- Georgia needs more reforms for NATO membership
- Georgia needs more reforms for NATO membership
- Georgia needs more reforms for NATO membership
- Georgia needs more reforms for NATO membership
- Greek PM: New interim govt will secure debt deal
- Greek PM: New interim govt will secure debt deal
- Greek PM: New interim govt will secure debt deal
- Greek PM: New interim govt will secure debt deal
- Greek PM: New interim govt will secure debt deal
- Greek PM: New interim govt will secure debt deal
- Greek PM: New interim govt will secure debt deal
- Greek PM: New interim govt will secure debt deal
- Greek PM: New interim govt will secure debt deal
- Greek PM: New interim govt will secure debt deal
- Greek PM: New interim govt will secure debt deal
- Greek PM: New interim govt will secure debt deal
- Powerful storm damages roofs in Nome, Alaska
- Powerful storm damages roofs in Nome, Alaska
- Powerful storm damages roofs in Nome, Alaska
- Powerful storm damages roofs in Nome, Alaska
- Powerful storm damages roofs in Nome, Alaska
- Powerful storm damages roofs in Nome, Alaska
- Republicans to debate in jobs-starved Michigan
- Republicans to debate in jobs-starved Michigan
- Republicans to debate in jobs-starved Michigan
- Republicans to debate in jobs-starved Michigan
- Republicans to debate in jobs-starved Michigan
- Republicans to debate in jobs-starved Michigan
- Republicans to debate in jobs-starved Michigan
- Republicans to debate in jobs-starved Michigan
- Republicans to debate in jobs-starved Michigan
- Republicans to debate in jobs-starved Michigan
- Republicans to debate in jobs-starved Michigan
- Republicans to debate in jobs-starved Michigan
- Uncertainty over Italy's future slams markets
- Uncertainty over Italy's future slams markets
- Uncertainty over Italy's future slams markets
- Uncertainty over Italy's future slams markets
- Uncertainty over Italy's future slams markets
- Uncertainty over Italy's future slams markets
- Uncertainty over Italy's future slams markets
- Uncertainty over Italy's future slams markets
- Uncertainty over Italy's future slams markets
- Uncertainty over Italy's future slams markets
- Uncertainty over Italy's future slams markets
- Uncertainty over Italy's future slams markets
- Sri Lanka to take over underperforming assets
- Sri Lanka to take over underperforming assets
- Sri Lanka to take over underperforming assets
- Sri Lanka to take over underperforming assets
- Sri Lanka to take over underperforming assets
- Sri Lanka to take over underperforming assets
- Sri Lanka to take over underperforming assets
- Sri Lanka to take over underperforming assets
- Saudi accused in Navy attack arraigned at Gitmo
- Saudi accused in Navy attack arraigned at Gitmo
- Saudi accused in Navy attack arraigned at Gitmo
- Saudi accused in Navy attack arraigned at Gitmo
- Saudi accused in Navy attack arraigned at Gitmo
- Saudi accused in Navy attack arraigned at Gitmo
- AP Exclusive: Contents of MJ's final home for sale
- AP Exclusive: Contents of MJ's final home for sale
- AP Exclusive: Contents of MJ's final home for sale
- AP Exclusive: Contents of MJ's final home for sale
- AP Exclusive: Contents of MJ's final home for sale
- AP Exclusive: Contents of MJ's final home for sale
- US twins to celebrate 11th birthday on 11-11-11
- US twins to celebrate 11th birthday on 11-11-11
- US twins to celebrate 11th birthday on 11-11-11
- US twins to celebrate 11th birthday on 11-11-11
- US twins to celebrate 11th birthday on 11-11-11
- US twins to celebrate 11th birthday on 11-11-11
- The marathon world record keeper Paula Radcliffe
- Comedian Eddie Murphy quits of America Oscar gig
- Metals material prices is going down European stock markets decline
- There are eight Gbagbo allies freed from Ivory Coast
- World No. 1 female golfer Yani Tseng of Taiwan is ready for Lorena Ochoa Invitational in Mexico
- Defiant Berlusconi taken down by markets
- Taiwan's CLA to play down unpaid leave situation
- Japan's Toyota recalls 550,000 cars mostly in the US for steering issue
- Google to support Taiwan as global innovation hub
- Taiwan’s SEF to defend handling of hand-severing robbery in China
- Hollywood super star Justin Bieber applies for ARC at NIA in Taiwan?
- Poll finding majority of teens in Taiwan feel unsafe ‘alarming’
- The share prices in Taiwan extend losses, led by ‘Apple concept stocks’
- Thousands of students protest on street for tuition increases in London
- UN Security Council divides over sanction, Iran: won’t retreat
- U.S. commission: Pakistan schools teach Hindu hatred
- Vietnam floods caused 100 death
- Philippines offers to fly in docs to check Arroyo
- Cain defiant as second accuser speaks out
- New radios help fight U.S.-hunted militia in Africa
- China is discreet on Iran nuclear weapon's report
- Japan's Toyota quarterly profit drops 18.5 percent to $1B
- Microsoft, Yahoo, AOL team up to sell Internet ads against Google dg
- Asteroid 2005 YU55 passes by Earth (video)
- Brazil eyes more IMF clout via aid to debt-hit Europe
- Asia stock is up after Italian PM promises to resign
- US's employers post most job openings in 3 years
- French actor shows human nature in Moliere’s dramas
- GSMA says Africa is the fastest growing mobile market
- Russia's probe fails after launch to Mars’ moon
- NASA:Biggest asteroid in 35 years swings close to Earth
- Activision 3Q earnings soar, 2011 outlook raised
- OWS in New York to move to Washington
- Holiday gifts for travelers, from bags to gadgets
- Pleasures of life in the slow lane
- India and America, two peas in a pod
- Syria and the Arab Leaguel to hope letting the banks off easy
- Commentary: Personal foul at Penn State
- US: Assad will fall, Arab leaders: encourage Assad to leave
- New Myanmar’s changes are without revolution
- Crowding could impact jail time for MichaelJackson’s doc
- Sting of sudden disinheritance leaves grandchild feeling hurt
- ‘Potter,’ ‘Glee’ top People’s Choice nominations
- Grammy-winning Colombian singer Shakira enshrined with Hollywood sidewalk star
- Lichtenstein ‘Room’ painting gets $43m in New York City in U.S.
- ‘King Lear’: A fool, a king and the madness engulfing them
- Babies on obesity path? New sign may offer answer
- Hit reset on cancer screening: ‘Tests not perfect’
- Medical pot advocates sue feds over crackdown
- Magic Johnson still beating HIV 20 years later
- Haven't booked a holiday flight yet?Smart move
- Champions Tour wins
- Olympic gold medalist Tunnicliffe is women’s World Sailor of Year
- Baseball: All-stars shine light on Taiwan mob rule
- Lamb bounced quickly at WSOP finalranked the third place
- NBA union: No deal; no fear of ultimatum, either
- Swimming: Thorpedo bombs in Beijing in China
- 31 Hindus sentenced to life for killing 33 Muslims in Sardarpura riot in India
- Deadly earthquake hit Turkey again, at least 7 killed
- Facebook denies setting up i-Cloud information center in Taiwan
- President Ma hosts the opening ceremony for the Temple of Guanyu
- Washington Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos kidnapped in Venezuela
- India PM to interview Pakistan PM in Maldives today
- Curfew imposed after Muslim-Christian clashes in central Nigeria
- Japan held a drill for leaks from US nuclear submarines
- US: UN Security Council must address Syrian issue urgently
- Mario Monti Will Be Nominated Italian Prime Minister Nov. 13
- Samsung to launch Galaxy Note in Shanghai, China
- South African Youth leader is guilty, suspended for 5 years
- Hillary Clinton at APEC in Hawaii before Asia trip
- Dow average slides as Italian borrowing costs soar
- AP Interview: UN boosting cooperation with Afghans
- Rio organizers extend Olympic golf course deadline
- Susanne Riesch recovering after knee surgery
- Air France-KLM earnings wiped out in 2nd quarter
- Grenada teenager accused of killing stepsister, 3
- Analysis: Italy: nation of last-minute rescues
- Police raid on biggest Brazil slum seems imminent
- Greece reaches agreement on forming interim govt
- EPA: Puerto Rico to preserve wetlands, pay penalty
- Palestinans resigned to defeat in UN bid
- England players to wear poppies on black armbands
- Bond hearing scheduled for Lindsay Lohan's dad
- Neymar to stay with Santos until 2014 World Cup
- 5 Chile players dropped after drunken night out
- Somalia famine baby back from brink of death
- Police: Turmoil again hits north Nigeria town
- Engineer: suspected Syria nuke site for textiles
- More than 100 Olympic teams to use UK camps
- German synagogue opened on pogrom anniversary
- New Haiti cholera campaign faces tough questions
- Egg attack on Syrians in Cairo is sign of schism
- Morgan Freeman earns DeMille Award at Globes
- Jailed Egyptian blogger's mother on hunger strike
- Israel signs education deal with Bavaria
- 'Family Circus' creator Bil Keane dies at 89
- Controversial crucifix film part of NYC exhibition
- Remembrance symbol turns into political football
- Europe drags down General Motors' 3Q profit
- Barneys gives details of Gaga's holiday workshop
- Greek opposition blames gov't for delay on new PM
- Djokovic, Murray reach Paris Masters 3rd round
- Neymar to stay with Santos until 2014 World Cup
- Riquelme wants Tevez back at Boca Juniors
- Brazil court OKs construction of dam
- Feds say drug cartel leader to face NY charges
- US charges 7 in Internet ad-fraud case
- Sabella searches for balance with shaky Argentina
- Controversial crucifix film part of NYC exhibition
- Jason gets his Day in the sun at Australian Open
- Italy makes economist Monti a senator-for-life
- Amid flood catastrophe, Thais ready for festival
- Radcliffe to keep marathon world record
- White House emphasizes job as Obama to visit Asia
- NBA players, owners meet ahead of Stern's deadline
- 8 Gbagbo allies to be released in Ivory Coast
- Eddie Murphy follows Ratner and quits Oscar gig
- Latest developments in the Occupy protests
- Omar Gonzalez voted MLS defender of year
- Credibility fading, James Murdoch returns to UK
- Paraguay: no money to identify dictatorship dead
- Brazil court OKs construction of dam
- State drops case against US polygamist sect leader
- Dow sinks 3 percent as Europe uncertainty deepens
- New arrest in Texas wrongful conviction case
- USS Cole case arraignment a new Guantanamo chapter
- US to Syrian protesters: Say no to amnesty offer
- Russians desperately try to save Mars moon probe
- Clashes in streets as Chilean students protest
- Edgy NYC museum to show film of ants on crucifix
- Kelsey Grammer rules supreme on Starz drama `Boss'
- United CEO sees more passenger choice _ for a fee
- US mulls new route for Canada oil pipeline
- ECB's Stark rejects lending to governments
- Metals fall on European woes, stock market decline
- 94-year-old Zsa Zsa Gabor rushed to hospital again
- Rare powerful storm batters Alaska's western coast
- 3 Serbs wounded after shootout in northern Kosovo
- Barroso: Strengthen Europe or it will decline
- Report: Mexico commits rights abuse in drug war
- Column: FIFA cave-in on poppy risky for football
- 5.7 quake in Turkey collapses damaged buildings
- US charges 7 in Internet advertising fraud case
- Eddie Murphy follows Ratner and quits Oscar gig
- ECB's Stark rejects idea of lending to governments
- US charges 7 in Internet ad fraud case
- Ibrahimovic says Onyewu broke his rib in brawl
- Keystone restarts after 'mechanical issues'
- Report: Mexico commits rights abuse in drug war
- Euro falls to a 4-week low against the dollar
- New arrest in US wrongful conviction case
- Oxana Slivenko wins gold at weightlifting worlds
- Sales rise for novel pulled by publisher
- Alzheimer's murder mystery wins medical lit prize
- Metals fall on European woes, stock market decline
- Adobe backs off on Flash for mobile browsers
- 4 US militia suspects plead not guilty in court
- Cisco's latest results show signs of turnaround
- Keystone restarts after 'mechanical issues'
- Marc Jacobs perfume ad banned in UK
- Dow sinks 3 percent as Europe uncertainty deepens
- Ibrahimovic says Onyewu broke his rib in brawl
- White House emphasizes job as Obama to visit Asia
- Oil prices drop as European debt worries mount
- Alaska runner missing for several days found alive
- Saudi arraigned at Guantanamo in USS Cole attack
- Haiti pro-army group frustrated with president
- Kenyan runner missing for several days found alive
- Castro's daughter, blogger in Twitter spat
- US officials say sanctions against Syria effective
- NBA players, owners meeting as deadline expires
- Turkey: quake kills at least 3, dozens trapped
- US state drops case against polygamist sect leader
- British soldier dies in southern Afghanistan
- US county votes for largest municipal bankruptcy
- Fish close to clinching spot at ATP finals
- US lawyer gets 50 years in wife's murder plot
- 7 bodies found on sports field in Mexican village
- US senator criticizes Japan on auto trade barriers
- Royal Melbourne hit by rainstorms, bunkers damaged
- $8.7M WSOP winner no longer worried about future
- Italian president tries to calm anxious markets
- Iniesta gives Barcelona cup win over 3rd-tier team
- Sex accusations could overshadow Republican debate
- Russia races to rescue Mars probe from Earth orbit
- Spanish Football Results
- Police: Serb injured in Kosovo clash dies
- Venezuelan PanAm champion fails doping test
- Brian Grazer steps in as Academy Awards producer
- Country's stars begin arriving for CMA Awards
- Pacquiao faces old nemesis in fight with Marquez
- The top 10 singles and albums on iTunes
- Police: Serb injured in Kosovo clash dies
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Nov. 13-19
- 50 years, two wars and a love rectangle _ to music
- Pacific Nations Cup sticks with 4 teams
- 4 dead, 12 hurt in Nicaragua post-election clashes
- Rare Gheorghiu sighting in Carnegie `Adriana'
- Ochoa content on sidelines at own tournament
- Best Sellers-Audio
- Canada's same-sex penguin pair to be split apart
- HASH(0x905194c)
- HASH(0x900bed4)
- HASH(0x90818a4)
- HASH(0x8f81e3c)
- HASH(0x8f8f08c)
- HASH(0x8f5d440)
- CMA Awards kick off with Hank Williams Jr. jokes
- Romney says US shouldn't bail out Italy
- Recent pattern of embarrassing Air Force errors
- Lyle opens with 65; Dustin Johnson 1 behind
- Cain defends against harassment allegations
- US bull freed after head is stuck in giant tire
- Taiwan shares open steeply lower
- Australia poised to fight big tobacco in courts
- Anglo American sells stake in Chile subsidiary
- China 2014 World Cup hinges on Iraq match
- Republicans shift from scandal to Europe crisis
- Jackson doctor defends treatment with anesthetic
- Charges filed in New Zealand 2010 mine explosion
- Major art museum opens in unlikely place: Arkansas
- 2 racers die after powerboat crash at Key West
- China's exports weaken, import growth rises
- Jason Aldean and The Band Perry early CMA winners
- Toyota to resume Thai auto production Nov. 21
- Charges filed in New Zealand 2010 mine explosion
- China's exports weaken, import growth rises
- Nationals catcher Ramos kidnapped in Venezuela
- Asian stocks plunge on Europe debt crisis setbacks
- Singapore's SingTel 3Q profit falls 1 percent
- Polls: New Zealand headed for lopsided election
- Experts question shooting of Occupy Oakland filmer
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Turkey: quake kills at least 5, dozens trapped
- Australia closes Orica plant over chemical leaks
- 18 killed when truck plunges into canal in Nepal
- Taiwan shares plunge in morning trading
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Turkey: quake kills at least 7, dozens trapped
- United Daily News: An aborted referendum and the Greek drama
- More than 40 trapped in China coal mine accident
- Taiwan dollar under pressure after bourse tumble
- Woods 3-under at Australian Open after 12 holes
- Mexican man apparently killed for web comments
- Chavez: Navy detects submarine off Venezuela
- Aloha APEC shifts focus from debt to trade
- Iolani Palace managers say closure costing $42K
- New Zealand ruling party on verge of huge win
- Israel top court to rule on ex-president's appeal
- Rangers top Senators for 5th straight win
- Oil near $95 amid growing Italy debt worries
- Asian stocks sink on Europe debt crisis setbacks
- Australia closes Orica plant over chemical leaks
- Palestinians resigned to defeat in UN bid
- Shakira named Latin Grammy Person of the Year
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts From Recent Editorials
- HRW: Indebted Europe mustn't ease off China rights
- Daly walks off course at Australian Open
- Turkey: quake kills at least 7, dozens trapped
- Victoria's Secret show is mix of music and models
- NBA and players to talk again Thursday
- Armies' pickups get military muscle in Thailand
- Report says Chinese police shoot 3 soldiers dead
- Siemens AG posts net of $1.66
- Woods shoots 4-under 68 at Australian Open
- Mariah Carey: Pregnancy made my voice stronger
- Taiwan has limited exposure to Italian debt: FSC
- Rod Marsh, Andy Bichel appointed as selectors
- Amnesty: Shell must clean oil spill wrecking lives
- Snow, hurricane-force winds batter Alaska coast
- IMF head: Europe needs clear political plan
- Kabaddi World Cup doping count goes up to 18
- India PM calls for new chapter in Pak relations
- Deutsche Telekom raises net on cost cuts
- Recovering Japan automakers now fight Thai floods
- US soldier retraces Afghan steps of dead brother
- Commonwealth members to weigh up risk in 2018 vote
- Laid-back Lyle in lead at Australian Open
- Taiwan shares close down 3.34%
- Recovering Japan automakers now fight Thai floods
- IMF head: Europe needs clear political plan
- Chaotic Greek powersharing talks run into 4th day
- Israel top court rejects ex-president's appeal
- Local bourse dives amid Europe debt concerns
- Japan's Auto Server set for IPO in Taiwan
- Witness: man sets self ablaze to protest China
- Probe into alleged school lunch bribery spreads
- Gas leak kills 19 in latest China mine accident
- Tiger in the mix at Australian Open
- Italian borrowing rates stuck in danger zone
- World stocks sink on Europe debt crisis setbacks
- Siemens AG returns to profit in Q4
- Witness: Man sets self ablaze to protest China
- Israel top court rejects ex-president's appeal
- No painkillers please, we're British
- Rosberg extends deal with Mercedes
- Spain's Repsol Q3 profit down 14.5 p.c. on Libya
- Sands Singapore agrees to pay disputed jackpot
- Japan's Asada aims for winning start at NHK Trophy
- Nixon's long-secret Watergate testimony coming out
- Shares of Powerchip rally on business adjustments
- Taiwan to complete long-range surveillance radar program next year
- Oil above $96 as traders eye Italy debt woes
- South Africa vs. Australia Scores
- EU warns of possible recession in eurozone
- Airport cannot afford another mistake: MOTC
- Rhino subspecies vanishing from the wild
- Cabinet approves draft bill on basic cultural law
- 2 Japanese aid workers rescued in Turkish quake
- Clarke and Siddle lift Australia to 284
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- South Africa's ANC suspends its youth leader
- Ex-Israeli president to serve 7 years for rape
- Taiwan to help Indonesia with tourist destination development
- South Africa vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Thailand tries to help companies, as floods spread
- Zivojinovic resigns as Serbia's tennis chief
- Newcastle renames stadium Sports Direct Arena
- Former vice president departs for APEC summit in Hawaii
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex (update)
- Molinari, Morrison tied for lead at Singapore Open
- Romanian mayor detained over bribe charges
- Attackers blow up Egypt gas line, halting exports
- EU warns of possible recession in eurozone
- Russia's attempts to save Mars probe unsuccessful
- Italian bond sale results better than expected
- Formula One boss testifies in corruption trial
- Philippines grounds bomber planes after crash
- Iran's top leader warns US, Israel against strike
- Russia struggles to save Mars moon probe
- Shakira, Calle 13 to perform at Latin Grammys
- Nobel laureate to give debt crisis talks in Taiwan
- Gas leak kills 20 in latest China mine accident
- Ireland gets another chance at a major tournament
- British Olympic football fixtures announced
- Olympus delays results amid probe, faces delisting
- Turkey: Japanese aid worker injured in quake dies
- University rally over fired coach gets violent
- Greece: Papademos joins coalition talks
- South Africa's ANC suspends its youth leader
- Government aid key to Google's further growth: analysts
- Clarke's 151 lifts Australia to 284
- Oscars have job opening now Murphy's quit as host
- Who is stealing Germany's grapes?
- Report: Bottle ban ended after talks with Coke
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Italy faces attacking problems in Poland
- Murray beats Roddick to reach Paris quarters
- Obama seeks ideas on reducing black joblessness
- Italy in spotlight, market pressures ease slightly
- Air quality in hospitals, schools to be regulated by law
- John Daly walks off course at Australian Open
- Turkey, Croatia meet in Euro 2008 rematch
- Undocumented Vietnamese workers flee from immigration officers
- Jackson doctor defends himself in TV interviews
- TSMC October sales rank second largest this year
- Indonesia cuts rate to fend off world slowdown
- James Murdoch: I didn't know of wrongdoing in 2008
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Portugal braces for tough playoffs against Bosnia
- Clarke's 151 lifts Australia to 284
- Eyes on whether APEC leaders will don aloha shirts
- Bosnia court sentences man in wartime murder, rape
- US cancels warning on Nigeria capital hotels
- Greek banker Papademos joins coalition talks
- Taiwan donates US$380 million in foreign development aid
- James Murdoch: Others, not I, misled Parliament
- Pope may visit Cuba, Mexico next spring
- Mysterious group claims eastern France mosque fire
- Taiwan's arms needs should be better met: U.S. senator
- Major economic steps by new Libya leaders unlikely
- Short shopping lists expected at Dubai airshow
- Paris Masters Results
- Thailand tries to help companies as floods spread
- Cloud Gate show wows British audiences
- First Chinese-descent mayor of San Francisco elected
- Taiwan-China travel restrictions loosened further
- HTC phones to support iTunes
- Taiwan dismisses delay in U.S. delivery of helicopters
- Israeli court orders extradition of Brooklyn man
- France youngsters look to prove themselves
- Karzai says India, US deals no threat to region
- Academic says Tsai's China policy 'politically prejudiced'
- Cech doubtful for Euro playoff against Montenegro
- Swiss probe 4 banks over handling of dictator cash
- Spain faces England side shorn of top talent
- Watson's 5-17 helps Aussies dismiss Proteas for 96
- Berdych, Tsonga, Fish qualify for ATP Finals
- James Murdoch: Others, not I, misled Parliament
- Banker Papademos named new Greek prime minister
- Man cleared for role in death of Pantani
- Viacom 4Q earnings, revenue up on 'Transformers'
- Russia's nuclear chief: Iran wants more reactors
- Bellucci ends partnership with coach Larri Passos
- Desert chief says al-Qaida branch got Libyan arms
- US stocks edge up a day after big losses
- New Greek PM: banker with market cred
- Ex-banker Papademos is new Greek prime minister
- Brazil police: Rio's most-wanted trafficker caught
- Daimler confirms sale of 7.5 pct EADS stake
- US scientist receives Kyoto Prize in technology
- England to host world champion New Zealand in 2012
- Merkel presses Italy to clarify leadership
- Ex-PM pleads not guilty to more corruption charges
- Romario vows to investigate FIFA irregularities
- Oil above $97 as traders eye Italy debt woes
- Fact-finder to unveil UK files on lawyer's killing
- Viacom 4Q earnings, revenue up on 'Transformers'
- Major economic steps by new Libya leaders unlikely
- Extremist groups to mark Poland's independence
- In new testimony, James Murdoch blames underlings
- Sick Ratko Mladic misses court appearance
- Yemen medic: boy killed in anti-government march
- 3 dead in shooting in Czech Republic
- Russian scientist denies helping Iran build bomb
- Pope may visit Cuba, Mexico next spring
- Irish president sad to leave office after 14 years
- Spain's Repsol Q3 profit down 14.5 pct on Libya
- Ai Weiwei's wife says they will fight $2M tax bill
- Applications for unemployment aid drop to 390,000
- German-Afghan charged with al-Qaida membership
- September trade deficit narrows to $43.1 billion
- Landis convicted in France over doping lab hacking
- US stock futures rebound a day after big losses
- Republicans disinclined to intervene in Europe
- Turkish quake kills at least 8, topples hotels
- Djokovic, Murray, Ferrer reach Paris quarters
- Australia slumps to 18-6 in 1st test vs. Proteas
- Liberia opposition vows to not accept vote results
- Gunmen fire on protests in Yemen, kill youth
- Berliner Philharmoniker's Taiwan concerts to be streamed live
- Taiwan's desire for TPP membership gets positive reactions
- Markets advance as Italian yields drop
- 15 killed across Syria, activists say
- 2 Polish ruling parties reach power-sharing deal
- Officials: Sudan bombs South Sudan camp, kills 12
- Premier demands naming of failed financial institutions
- T-Mobile USA gains net subscribers in 3rd quarter
- Lahm: Bayern approaching Barcelona's quality
- Report: Germany to cut hundreds from Afghan force
- Romario vows to investigate FIFA irregularities
- Third dengue fever death recorded in Kaohsiung
- 3 Afghan police die in attack by 5 suicide bombers
- Fact-finder to unveil UK files on lawyer's killing
- Liberia opposition vows to not accept vote results
- Turkish quake kills at least 10, topples hotels
- Rhino subspecies vanishing from the wild
- Rhino subspecies vanishing from the wild
- Rhino subspecies vanishing from the wild
- Rhino subspecies vanishing from the wild
- Rhino subspecies vanishing from the wild
- Rhino subspecies vanishing from the wild
- Rhino subspecies vanishing from the wild
- Rhino subspecies vanishing from the wild
- Rhino subspecies vanishing from the wild
- Rhino subspecies vanishing from the wild
- Draft Billy? Draft Kermit? Oscars have job opening
- Draft Billy? Draft Kermit? Oscars have job opening
- Draft Billy? Draft Kermit? Oscars have job opening
- Draft Billy? Draft Kermit? Oscars have job opening
- Draft Billy? Draft Kermit? Oscars have job opening
- Draft Billy? Draft Kermit? Oscars have job opening
- Phil Mickelson elected to golf's Hall of Fame
- Phil Mickelson elected to golf's Hall of Fame
- Phil Mickelson elected to golf's Hall of Fame
- Phil Mickelson elected to golf's Hall of Fame
- Phil Mickelson elected to golf's Hall of Fame
- Phil Mickelson elected to golf's Hall of Fame
- Phil Mickelson elected to golf's Hall of Fame
- Phil Mickelson elected to golf's Hall of Fame
- US stocks rebound a day after big losses
- US stocks rebound a day after big losses
- US stocks rebound a day after big losses
- US stocks rebound a day after big losses
- US stocks rebound a day after big losses
- US stocks rebound a day after big losses
- Thailand tries to help companies as floods spread
- Thailand tries to help companies as floods spread
- Thailand tries to help companies as floods spread
- Thailand tries to help companies as floods spread
- Thailand tries to help companies as floods spread
- Thailand tries to help companies as floods spread
- Thailand tries to help companies as floods spread
- Thailand tries to help companies as floods spread
- Thailand tries to help companies as floods spread
- Thailand tries to help companies as floods spread
- Thailand tries to help companies as floods spread
- Thailand tries to help companies as floods spread
- Thailand tries to help companies as floods spread
- Thailand tries to help companies as floods spread
- Thailand tries to help companies as floods spread
- Thailand tries to help companies as floods spread
- Unemployment aid hits 7-month low, trade gap falls
- Unemployment aid hits 7-month low, trade gap falls
- Unemployment aid hits 7-month low, trade gap falls
- Unemployment aid hits 7-month low, trade gap falls
- Unemployment aid hits 7-month low, trade gap falls
- Unemployment aid hits 7-month low, trade gap falls
- Israel police investigate vandalized Muslim graves
- Israel police investigate vandalized Muslim graves
- Israel police investigate vandalized Muslim graves
- Israel police investigate vandalized Muslim graves
- Israel police investigate vandalized Muslim graves
- Israel police investigate vandalized Muslim graves
- China urged to renounce use of force against Taiwan
- London, Doha down to wire for 2017 worlds
- London, Doha down to wire for 2017 worlds
- London, Doha down to wire for 2017 worlds
- London, Doha down to wire for 2017 worlds
- London, Doha down to wire for 2017 worlds
- London, Doha down to wire for 2017 worlds
- London, Doha down to wire for 2017 worlds
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Australia just avoids record low after collapse
- Australia just avoids record low after collapse
- Australia just avoids record low after collapse
- Australia just avoids record low after collapse
- Australia just avoids record low after collapse
- Australia just avoids record low after collapse
- Australia just avoids record low after collapse
- 2 die in blast near sect stronghold in Nigeria
- 2 die in blast near sect stronghold in Nigeria
- 2 die in blast near sect stronghold in Nigeria
- 2 die in blast near sect stronghold in Nigeria
- 2 die in blast near sect stronghold in Nigeria
- 2 die in blast near sect stronghold in Nigeria
- Desert chief says al-Qaida branch got Libyan arms
- Desert chief says al-Qaida branch got Libyan arms
- Desert chief says al-Qaida branch got Libyan arms
- Desert chief says al-Qaida branch got Libyan arms
- Desert chief says al-Qaida branch got Libyan arms
- Desert chief says al-Qaida branch got Libyan arms
- US stocks rebound a day after big losses
- US stocks rebound a day after big losses
- US stocks rebound a day after big losses
- US stocks rebound a day after big losses
- US stocks rebound a day after big losses
- US stocks rebound a day after big losses
- New high speed rail stations to be completed: premier
- Nationals catcher Ramos kidnapped in Venezuela
- Nationals catcher Ramos kidnapped in Venezuela
- Nationals catcher Ramos kidnapped in Venezuela
- Nationals catcher Ramos kidnapped in Venezuela
- Nationals catcher Ramos kidnapped in Venezuela
- Nationals catcher Ramos kidnapped in Venezuela
- Nationals catcher Ramos kidnapped in Venezuela
- Nationals catcher Ramos kidnapped in Venezuela
- Nationals catcher Ramos kidnapped in Venezuela
- Nationals catcher Ramos kidnapped in Venezuela
- Nationals catcher Ramos kidnapped in Venezuela
- Nationals catcher Ramos kidnapped in Venezuela
- Nationals catcher Ramos kidnapped in Venezuela
- Papademos new Greek PM, vows stability with euro
- Papademos new Greek PM, vows stability with euro
- Papademos new Greek PM, vows stability with euro
- Papademos new Greek PM, vows stability with euro
- Papademos new Greek PM, vows stability with euro
- Papademos new Greek PM, vows stability with euro
- Papademos new Greek PM, vows stability with euro
- Papademos new Greek PM, vows stability with euro
- Papademos new Greek PM, vows stability with euro
- Papademos new Greek PM, vows stability with euro
- Papademos new Greek PM, vows stability with euro
- Papademos new Greek PM, vows stability with euro
- Taiwan, Japan hammer out new aviation pact
- Gunmen fire on protests in Yemen, kill youth
- Gunmen fire on protests in Yemen, kill youth
- Gunmen fire on protests in Yemen, kill youth
- Gunmen fire on protests in Yemen, kill youth
- Gunmen fire on protests in Yemen, kill youth
- Gunmen fire on protests in Yemen, kill youth
- Taiwan-China travel restrictions loosened further (update)
- Markets recover as Italian yields drop
- Markets recover as Italian yields drop
- Markets recover as Italian yields drop
- Markets recover as Italian yields drop
- Markets recover as Italian yields drop
- Markets recover as Italian yields drop
- Markets recover as Italian yields drop
- Markets recover as Italian yields drop
- Markets recover as Italian yields drop
- Markets recover as Italian yields drop
- Markets recover as Italian yields drop
- Markets recover as Italian yields drop
- Open skies agreement expected to bring increased travel options
- Ugandan gay activist wins US human rights award
- Ugandan gay activist wins US human rights award
- Ugandan gay activist wins US human rights award
- Ugandan gay activist wins US human rights award
- Ugandan gay activist wins US human rights award
- Ugandan gay activist wins US human rights award
- Gas leak kills 20 in latest China mine accident
- Gas leak kills 20 in latest China mine accident
- Gas leak kills 20 in latest China mine accident
- Gas leak kills 20 in latest China mine accident
- Gas leak kills 20 in latest China mine accident
- Gas leak kills 20 in latest China mine accident
- Gas leak kills 20 in latest China mine accident
- Viacom 4Q earnings, revenue up on 'Transformers'
- Viacom 4Q earnings, revenue up on 'Transformers'
- Viacom 4Q earnings, revenue up on 'Transformers'
- Viacom 4Q earnings, revenue up on 'Transformers'
- Viacom 4Q earnings, revenue up on 'Transformers'
- Viacom 4Q earnings, revenue up on 'Transformers'
- Spain faces England side shorn of top talent
- Spain faces England side shorn of top talent
- Spain faces England side shorn of top talent
- Spain faces England side shorn of top talent
- Spain faces England side shorn of top talent
- Spain faces England side shorn of top talent
- Spain faces England side shorn of top talent
- Brazil police: Rio's most-wanted trafficker caught
- Brazil police: Rio's most-wanted trafficker caught
- Brazil police: Rio's most-wanted trafficker caught
- Brazil police: Rio's most-wanted trafficker caught
- Brazil police: Rio's most-wanted trafficker caught
- Extremist groups to mark Poland's independence
- Extremist groups to mark Poland's independence
- Brazil police: Rio's most-wanted trafficker caught
- Extremist groups to mark Poland's independence
- Extremist groups to mark Poland's independence
- Extremist groups to mark Poland's independence
- Extremist groups to mark Poland's independence
- Ugandan gay activist wins US human rights award
- Ugandan gay activist wins US human rights award
- Ugandan gay activist wins US human rights award
- Ugandan gay activist wins US human rights award
- Ugandan gay activist wins US human rights award
- Ugandan gay activist wins US human rights award
- Report: Prince William to go to the Falklands
- Report: Prince William to go to the Falklands
- Report: Prince William to go to the Falklands
- Report: Prince William to go to the Falklands
- Report: Prince William to go to the Falklands
- Report: Prince William to go to the Falklands
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Russia poised to join world trade body
- Phil Mickelson elected to golf's Hall of Fame
- Phil Mickelson elected to golf's Hall of Fame
- Phil Mickelson elected to golf's Hall of Fame
- Phil Mickelson elected to golf's Hall of Fame
- Phil Mickelson elected to golf's Hall of Fame
- Phil Mickelson elected to golf's Hall of Fame
- Phil Mickelson elected to golf's Hall of Fame
- Phil Mickelson elected to golf's Hall of Fame
- Ugandan court: 30 years for killer of gay activist
- 21 killed across Syria, activists say
- Atomic Energy Council denies rumors of radioactive leak
- Portugese lawmakers debate more austerity measures
- Ireland gets another chance at a major tournament
- Czech poet Ivan Martin Jirous dies at 67
- Talk of the Day -- Migrant worker number soars to new high
- Unemployment aid hits 7-month low, trade gap falls
- Hon Hai's October sales hit record high
- Digital art festival to kick off in Taipei
- South Africa on course for scarcely believable win
- Prospect of Monti leading Italy calms jitters
- Nuclear smuggler or kidnapped Iranian businessman?
- Bosnian court convicts 3 men of terrorism
- Ex-NYPD officer's wife gets prison
- British government bans radical Islamist group
- UNESCO won't take on new projects this year
- Penn State shaken after firing of Paterno
- Toy Hall of Famers: Dollhouse, Hot Wheels, blanket
- Palermo president denies anti-Semitic comments
- NY pharmacy slaying driver gets 25 years in prison
- NY pharmacy slaying driver gets 25 years in prison
- NY pharmacy slaying driver gets 25 years in prison
- NY pharmacy slaying driver gets 25 years in prison
- NY pharmacy slaying driver gets 25 years in prison
- NY pharmacy slaying driver gets 25 years in prison
- Djokovic, Murray, Ferrer reach Paris quarters
- Djokovic, Murray, Ferrer reach Paris quarters
- Djokovic, Murray, Ferrer reach Paris quarters
- Djokovic, Murray, Ferrer reach Paris quarters
- Djokovic, Murray, Ferrer reach Paris quarters
- Djokovic, Murray, Ferrer reach Paris quarters
- Djokovic, Murray, Ferrer reach Paris quarters
- Papademos is new Greek PM, vows to stick with euro
- Papademos is new Greek PM, vows to stick with euro
- Papademos is new Greek PM, vows to stick with euro
- Papademos is new Greek PM, vows to stick with euro
- Papademos is new Greek PM, vows to stick with euro
- Papademos is new Greek PM, vows to stick with euro
- Papademos is new Greek PM, vows to stick with euro
- Papademos is new Greek PM, vows to stick with euro
- Papademos is new Greek PM, vows to stick with euro
- Papademos is new Greek PM, vows to stick with euro
- Papademos is new Greek PM, vows to stick with euro
- Papademos is new Greek PM, vows to stick with euro
- Ex-Israeli President Katsav to serve 7 years for rape
- Liberian President Sirleaf re-elected in disputed poll, calls for reconciliation
- Vacationing with 3 generations have 3 different ways
- First Chinese person attend San Francisco mayor elected
- US Golfer Tiger Woods tops leaderboard in Australia
- Celebration at Governor’s residence for victorious return of Tainan National Sports Games Team
- Torch-lighting ceremony for the 2011 Tainan Disabled Games
- Taiwan to help Indonesia with tourist destination development
- Celebrating the 350th Anniversary of Cheng Cheng-kung’s development of Taiwan with guests from Taiwan, Japan and China
- Aloha APEC shifts focus from debt to trade
- Taiwan has limited exposure to Italian debt: FSC
- Taiwan's former vice president departs for APEC summit in Hawaii
- Ex-Israeli president to serve 7 years for rape
- Amid flood catastrophe, Thais ready for festival
- Utah Police found a oversized bike is belong to ex-NBA player Shawn Bradley
- Local bourse dives amid Europe debt concerns
- Taiwan government aid key to Google’s further growth: analysts
- Children get pink ribbon tattoos in support of mom
- Japan’s Auto Server set for IPO in Taiwan
- Taiwan breast cancer patients younger than those in Europe, U.S.
- Breast cancer survivors connect in Taipei
- Turkey: quake kills at least 7, dozens trapped
- British television airs the personal doctor of Michael Jackson Conrad Murray documentary
- Italy debt crisis deepens despite Berlusconi's vow to quit
- Greek tragedy extends into fourth day as bankruptcy looms
- Arab leaders offering asylum to Syria’s Assad
- New Zealand ruling party on verge of huge win
- Oil near $95 amid growing Italy debt worries
- China's exports weaken, import growth rises
- Asian stocks plunge on Europe debt crisis setbacks
- Dow sinks 389 as Europe uncertainty deepens
- U.S. and China on brink of trade war over solar industry
- At Goolge, the chief works to trim the ship
- In Africa, new radios help fight U.S.-hunted militia
- Bedside test finds awareness in vegetative brains
- In the school of innovation, less is often more
- Quality matters in upgrading Taiwan’s tourism industry
- Taipei travel fair bigger than ever: TVA executive director
- Dance performances liven up Taipei travel fair
- Taipei International Travel Fair woos outdoor goers
- Vietnam Girls: I just want to go to school
- Italy: nation of last-minute rescues
- Commentary: that old gang of mine
- Vacation caretaker leaves her neighbors’ home open to theft
- Berlin Philharmonic makes exception to simulcast Taipei concerts
- Iran’s unyielding; Panetta’s consideration; UN’s standing for negotiation
- Banker Lucas Papademos named new Greek PM, commits to reform
- French actor shows human nature in Moliere’s dramas
- The arts bloom in Greece’s second city
- Soup or stew : A 1-pot Colombian dish
- AP Source: NBA players, owners set afternoon talks
- St. John’s gives Lavin a comeback win in return
- Rangers top Senators for 5th straight win
- America PSU trustees fire Paterno, Spanier
- Apple releases iOS 5.0.1 to fix iPhone battery problem, users: no help
- Taiwan’s opposition DPP accuses Control Yuan President Wang of violating civil service laws
- Cutting fingers, yanking tooth out, US soldier found guilty of murder in Afghan
- Chinese activist-artist Ai Wei-wei to fight tax bill
- Hillary Clinton voices concerns over Tibetans and human rights in China before APEC summit in Hawaii USA
- Human rights org. blames Syria’s disregard of human right
- Egypt ends pyramid of Giaz due to rumors of rituals
- Death toll rising, survivors protest relief efforts after second earthquake hit eastern Turkey
- Taiwan presidential election TVBS ︰ The first "golden cross" appeared 47.3% for DDP Tsai Ing-wen 45.8% for KMT Ma Ying-jeou
- UN sanctions cannot resolve nuclear tensions over Iran, China says
- Oil price rises above $97 per barrel
- Button leads competition for 2nd behind Vettel
- Prince William to be deployed to the Falklands
- Markets stabilize as Italian yields drop
- Dozens of Occupy protesters arrested at Berkeley
- Brazilian lawmakers say they receive death threats
- Suspect in US school shootings avoids prison
- Partial results: Liberia's Sirleaf clear winner
- Italian federation investigates Zamparini comments
- Top ECB official Bini Smaghi quitting
- Registration for voting opens for Egyptians abroad
- Cech doubtful for Euro playoff against Montenegro
- Merck: Promising drugs in late-stage testing
- Killer in NY pharmacy slaying sentenced to life
- Liberia's Sirleaf wins 90 pct in boycotted vote
- Spain viewing England friendly as start of new era
- Amnesty: Shell must clean oil spill wrecking lives
- Progress in Italy, Greece on debt sends stocks up
- Ex-Israeli president to serve 7 years for rape
- Record for any photo sold at auction set in NYC
- 'Epic' Alaska storm causes flooding overnight
- Obama Mideast adviser leaving White House
- Toddler decapitated in northern Spain by father
- John Daly takes a walk, might not be welcomed back
- Oil price rises above $98 per barrel
- Toy Hall of Famers: Dollhouse, Hot Wheels, blanket
- Starbucks acquires juice business for $30M
- Pope meets with Holy Land rabbi, imam, Druse
- Regulator refers Sino-Forest case to police
- Venezuela vows all-out hunt for Nationals' Ramos
- Massie writes riveting bio of Catherine the Great
- Paris police bust vendors of Eiffel Tower trinkets
- S&P says France ratings remain 'AAA'
- Starbucks acquires juice business for $30M
- 2 people shot dead at Czech plane plant
- Astronomers shed light on early stars in cosmos
- Ugandan gay activist wins RFK Human Rights Award
- IndyCar will go to street circuit in China in 2012
- All Blacks add England to 2012 end-of-year tour
- US delays massive oil pipeline from Canada
- Pele formerly alarmed by World Cup delays
- Final 'Inheritance' novel has big opening day
- NY accountant admits bilking 'SVU' actress Tunie
- Sudan bombs S. Sudan camp; president warns of war
- Sebastien Loeb takes early lead at Wales Rally GB
- Mexican cartel may be trying to silence bloggers
- Prospect of Monti leading Italy calms jitters
- Russia beats world champs Finland in shootout
- Atty.: Hamm focused on training amid assault case
- New Greek prime minister vows to stick with euro
- Feds: First Niagara, HSBC to divest 26 NY branches
- Berdych, Tsonga, Fish qualify for ATP Finals
- Report: Zynga CEO wants workers to give back stock
- Treasury prices fall as Europe fears ease
- Cuban homes up for sale as housing law in effect
- WWII in color: US vet's rare footage made into DVD
- Pele says he was alarmed by World Cup delays
- Metals, crops fall on economic worries
- Islamist Tunisian party promises an open society
- Bernanke seeks to reassure vets in weak economy
- Tiger Woods finally gets endorsement for bag
- S&P says France ratings remain 'AAA'
- Chemical weapons inspectors to return to Libya
- Euro gains against dollar as Greece names new PM
- US footballer comes out of the closet
- 83 seek $750M for Fort Hood tragedy
- With Mideast talks stuck, Obama adviser leaving
- Aloha APEC shifts focus to Pacific rim trade
- Review: Sandler's proudly lowbrow 'Jack and Jill'
- Mexico detains a top operator of Sinaloa cartel
- Panetta: Strike on Iran may have unintended effect
- Djokovic, Federer, Murray reach Paris quarters
- Progress in Italy, Greece on debt sends stocks up
- Chemical weapons inspectors to return to Libya
- Aloha APEC shifts focus to Pacific rim trade
- Puerto Rico guard accused in 8 inmate deaths
- Disney 4Q beats Street on pay TV growth
- US jury awards $100M in priest abuse case
- US: First Niagara, HSBC to divest 26 NY branches
- Brazil beats Gabon 2-0 in friendly
- Twitter must give user info in WikiLeaks probe
- Kutcher pulls back on Twitter after Paterno tweet
- US protesters say shooting was suicide attempt
- Disney 4Q beats estimates on pay TV growth
- Puerto Rico guard accused in 8 inmate deaths
- Huge Alaska storm passes, leaves widespread damage
- Mexican drug cartel tries to silence Internet
- Billy Crystal tweets that he's hosting the Oscars
- Developer of T&C resort charged with bribery
- Clinton to expand US relations in Asia-Pacific
- British television airs Conrad Murray documentary
- US raises blogger arrests in talks with Vietnam
- Greece, Italy turn to experts for way out of debt
- Report: Facebook nears privacy settlement with US
- No buyer for narco Ferrari, so cops put it on show
- Woods takes lead at Australian Open
- Twitter must give user info in WikiLeaks probe
- Consumer's guide to downloadable gifts
- US raises blogger arrests in talks with Vietnam
- Aussies have Norman to play for at Presidents Cup
- International capsules for Presidents Cup
- US capsules for Presidents Cup
- The 9th Presidents Cup at a glance
- Presidents Cup Rosters
- 49ers host Giants with playoff positioning on line
- 4 finalists picked in bid for warship in US
- IDC expects Thai floods to hurt PCs in new year
- A hole-by-hole look at Royal Melbourne
- Inkster, Pettersen lead Lorena Ochoa Invitational
- Mexico detains a top operator of Sinaloa cartel
- UN elects 4 new members to international court
- Caterpillar seeks Chinese mining equipment company
- Lesbian publisher Barbara Grier dies at 78
- Jackson doctor defends self in NBC interview
- Police find ex-NBA center's stolen, oversized bike
- Beckham and Henry on MLS Best XI for the 1st time
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- US nuke regulator addresses safety after Japan
- US man sentenced for illegal military exporting
- 'Spider-Man' actor hurt during Peter Parker debut
- Danny Glover talks about education in Memphis
- Billy Crystal returning to host the Oscars
- 5 dead in copter crash on Hawaii's Molokai island
- Mormonism weighs on Romney candidacy
- Arab Christians, minorities, reshaping US enclaves
- US soldier found guilty in Afghan thrill-killings
- APEC econ mins vow to offset EU woes with growth
- APEC econ mins vow to offset EU woes with growth
- HASH(0xa5deda8)
- HASH(0xa5b14ec)
- HASH(0xa53a8e4)
- HASH(0xa60fbd0)
- HASH(0xa511154)
- HASH(0xa581af8)
- Rap duo Calle 13 opens Latin Grammys in Las Vegas
- Lesbian publishing house founder Grier dies at 78
- US condemns Sudan bombings of southern refugees
- NRL premiership winning coach fired by Manly
- Govt urges justices to say out of immigration case
- Woods tops leaderboard in Australia
- Vacationing with 3 generations: 3 trip ideas
- Box Office Preview: Can 'Immortals' pass 'Puss'?
- Thais celebrate water festival despite floods
- In US, abuse scandal shatters a football legend
- Taiwan shares open higher
- US soldier gets life sentence in Afghan killings
- APEC econ mins vow to fend off impact of EU woes
- Man fatally shot on plaza near Occupy Oakland camp
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Shakira: Latin music stars cure all pains
- China Times: Taiwan should join Asia-Pacific economic integration
- Protesters: Veteran shoots self at Vermont camp
- NZ Mine boss faces charges over deadly explosion
- NBA talks break down; players to regroup
- Toews scores twice, Chicago ends skid, 6-3
- Taiwan's APEC envoy arrives in Hawaii
- Japan financial chief confirms Olympus probe
- Registration for presidential, legislative elections opens Nov. 21
- Palmer leads Raiders to 24-17 win over Bolts
- Shares of Hon Hai jump on record high October sales
- Libya's new leaders to bet on economic diversity
- Thomas, Wilson lead Virginia Tech to big ACC win
- Japan financial chief confirms Olympus probe
- Calle 13 wins Latin Grammy album of the year
- Wounded Libyan fighters recover at US hospital
- Hugh Jackman gives it his all in his one-man show
- India's Kingfisher cancels dozens of flights
- Indonesia seeks 3 months jail for Australian teen
- HRW finds 'crimes against humanity' in Syria
- HTC manager found seven days after falling into ravine
- Former water-ski champion dies on Sydney river
- Romney chugs ahead amid Republican opponents' woes
- Turkish quake death toll rises to 13
- Pacific rim finance chiefs vow to fend off EU woes
- Insurer Allianz net drops to $350 million
- Israeli settler killed by troops in West Bank
- Taiwan shares close up 0.8%
- Taiwanese film 'Blowfish' bags two awards in Geneva
- Caterpillar banks on China growth with ERA deal
- Bahrain opposition says leader's house tear-gassed
- Taiwan shares rebound on easing Europe debt concerns
- Egypt Air to resume flights to Tripoli
- Thailand's Teflon tour industry to weather floods
- Yemen medic: Shelling in central city kills 6
- Jolie-Pitt brood visit Vietnam
- Spain's Telefonica posts first loss in 9 years
- China: Sanctions cannot solve Iran nuke issue
- AP Exclusive: NATO worried by possible ICC probe
- New Greek cabinet to be sworn in
- Puerto Rican duo Calle 13 dominates Latin Grammys
- Italy's Senate to vote on critical reform bill
- Oil above $98 as Greece, Italy change leaders
- World stocks gain amid signs of progress in Europe
- Russia's Medvedev vows to boost Arctic exploration
- Turkish quake death toll rises to 17
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- China opens embassy in Maldives
- Rights groups denounce Bangladesh editor's arrest
- Detroit prayer event puts Muslim community on edge
- Niger: Army has clashed with arms traffickers
- AP Exclusive: NATO may face posible ICC probe
- Italy's Senate to vote on critical reform bill
- Trial begins in India telecoms scandal
- More principals in school lunch bribery scandal detained
- HK economic growth slows further in 3Q
- Change at ASE unit necessary to escape weak DRAM market: analyst
- Russia's Medvedev vows to boost Arctic exploration
- New Greek cabinet to be sworn in
- Airport officials find new holes in taxiway
- Rights group condemns Vietnam's Falun Gong jailing
- China's Sinopec takes $4.8BN stake in Brazil oil
- Debate over trial in absentia for Hariri suspects
- US couple wins once-in-a-century wedding
- US group: Sudan building up air bases near S.Sudan
- Market fears over Italy, Greece ease further
- Paris retrospective celebrates ad man Goude
- South Africa beats Australia by 8 wickets
- Egypt closes Great Pyramid after rumors of rituals
- Sri Lanka wins toss, chooses to bat 1st in 1st ODI
- Button fastest in 1st Abu Dhabi practice
- Smith, Amla send South Africa to crazy victory
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)
- China tries to rein in Internet with new threats
- Novak Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters
- Utility: Japan nuke crews' conditions improving
- South Africa vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Thousands in Asia exchange vows on lucky 11-11-11
- Report: Japan to join Pacific Rim free trade talks
- Thai, Indonesia win golds before SEA Games opening
- Tindall dropped by England over Queenstown night
- Lien-Hu meeting scheduled on cross-strait economic ties
- Booming travel industry represents great national power: Premier
- Morrison takes 2-shot lead at Singapore Open
- Kosovo official goes on trial for war crimes
- Chelsea's Villa-Boas charged over ref criticism
- Basque separatist group ETA talks of disarmament
- Tindall dropped by England over Queenstown night
- Utility: Japan nuke crews' conditions improving
- Abu Dhabi pulls out of 1st leg of Volvo Ocean Race
- NATO may do in-house legal review of Libya strikes
- Nations focus on saving bluefin tuna
- Taiwan to seek investment at MIPIM Asia
- Female executive named CEO of Baku 2020 bid
- France lashes out at S&P's 'shocking' error
- Parades, marches mark Poland's Independence Day
- President attends new book presentation on history of ROC
- UN calls for release of Egyptian blogger
- Japan to join talks on Pacific Rim free trade zone
- Dissident cleric lambasts current Iranian regime
- US group: Sudan building up air bases near S.Sudan
- Japan beats Tajikistan 4-0 in World Cup qualifier
- New open skies pact to pave way for FTA with Japan: official
- Law revised to overhaul adoption procedures, babysitting services
- Turkish quake death toll rises to 19
- Italy Senate OKs economic reform bill
- Lopez keen on January move to AC Milan
- Eritrea: We can't supply Somali militants weapons
- Suzuki leads after short program at NHK Trophy
- NHK Trophy Results
- China tries to rein in Internet with new threats
- Official: Yemen government troop shelling kills 11
- Oil above $98 as Greece, Italy change leaders
- Daiwa Securities cuts target price on HTC by almost half
- Poll: 78 percent of Germans see euro surviving
- China: ConocoPhillips oil spills due to negligence
- Italian Senate approves economic reform bill
- UK man jailed for selling guns smuggled from US
- 'Golden decade' viable despite global slowdown: CEPD chief
- Forestry Bureau to complete land use review within one week
- Ireland's new president sees hope of recovery
- APNewsBreak: New Iran nuke claim against scientist
- 2 deaths at Occupy protests in 2 US states
- Eritrea: We can't supply Somali militants weapons
- 11-11-11 brings hopes of good luck
- UCI appeals to extend Sevilla's 6-month doping ban
- For Obama, an Asian agenda with an eye on home
- Syrian forces fire on protesters, killing 5
- Zimbabwe's president calls for end to violence
- Polish city of Sopot to host world indoors
- France decides to remember all war dead on Nov. 11
- Dissident cleric lambasts current Iranian regime
- EU hails Albania's support in organ traffic probe
- Quanta chief supports cloud computing at alma mater
- New Greek cabinet sworn in
- James Earl Jones accepts honorary Oscar from afar
- Hamilton fastest in 2nd Abu Dhabi practice
- Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Scores
- Wife's suspicions lead to false alarm
- List of Greece's new coalition government
- Group supports Forestry Bureau's move to reclaim occupied land
- Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- China opens embassy in Maldives
- China opens embassy in Maldives
- China opens embassy in Maldives
- China opens embassy in Maldives
- China opens embassy in Maldives
- China opens embassy in Maldives
- China opens embassy in Maldives
- Stocks jump after Italy passes economic reforms
- Stocks jump after Italy passes economic reforms
- Stocks jump after Italy passes economic reforms
- Stocks jump after Italy passes economic reforms
- Stocks jump after Italy passes economic reforms
- Stocks jump after Italy passes economic reforms
- Mormonism weighs on Romney candidacy
- Mormonism weighs on Romney candidacy
- Mormonism weighs on Romney candidacy
- Mormonism weighs on Romney candidacy
- Mormonism weighs on Romney candidacy
- Mormonism weighs on Romney candidacy
- Taiwan, Italy sign MOU on customs operations cooperation
- Day of gunfire, sweeping raids kills 13 in Syria
- Day of gunfire, sweeping raids kills 13 in Syria
- Day of gunfire, sweeping raids kills 13 in Syria
- Day of gunfire, sweeping raids kills 13 in Syria
- Day of gunfire, sweeping raids kills 13 in Syria
- Day of gunfire, sweeping raids kills 13 in Syria
- 7 hurt as rebels throw grenade at Filipino troops
- 7 hurt as rebels throw grenade at Filipino troops
- 7 hurt as rebels throw grenade at Filipino troops
- 7 hurt as rebels throw grenade at Filipino troops
- 7 hurt as rebels throw grenade at Filipino troops
- 7 hurt as rebels throw grenade at Filipino troops
- 7 hurt as rebels throw grenade at Filipino troops
- Dissident cleric lambasts current Iranian regime
- Dissident cleric lambasts current Iranian regime
- Dissident cleric lambasts current Iranian regime
- Dissident cleric lambasts current Iranian regime
- Dissident cleric lambasts current Iranian regime
- Dissident cleric lambasts current Iranian regime
- Mormonism weighs on Romney candidacy
- Mormonism weighs on Romney candidacy
- Mormonism weighs on Romney candidacy
- Mormonism weighs on Romney candidacy
- Mormonism weighs on Romney candidacy
- Mormonism weighs on Romney candidacy
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka for 131 in 1st ODI
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka for 131 in 1st ODI
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka for 131 in 1st ODI
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka for 131 in 1st ODI
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka for 131 in 1st ODI
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka for 131 in 1st ODI
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka for 131 in 1st ODI
- More dramatic 'Seediq Bale' opens in U.S. at New York museum
- Bus plunges into ocean off St. Lucia; 13 die
- Bus plunges into ocean off St. Lucia; 13 die
- Bus plunges into ocean off St. Lucia; 13 die
- Bus plunges into ocean off St. Lucia; 13 die
- Bus plunges into ocean off St. Lucia; 13 die
- Bus plunges into ocean off St. Lucia; 13 die
- APNewsBreak: New Iran nuke claim against scientist
- APNewsBreak: New Iran nuke claim against scientist
- APNewsBreak: New Iran nuke claim against scientist
- APNewsBreak: New Iran nuke claim against scientist
- APNewsBreak: New Iran nuke claim against scientist
- APNewsBreak: New Iran nuke claim against scientist
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka for 131 in 1st ODI
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka for 131 in 1st ODI
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka for 131 in 1st ODI
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka for 131 in 1st ODI
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka for 131 in 1st ODI
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka for 131 in 1st ODI
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka for 131 in 1st ODI
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Latest 'Call of Duty' game breaks own sales record
- Ex-researcher suspected of corruption released on bail
- Abu Dhabi GP Results
- Abu Dhabi GP Results
- Abu Dhabi GP Results
- Tax authority seizes Nokia's assets in Romania
- Tax authority seizes Nokia's assets in Romania
- Tax authority seizes Nokia's assets in Romania
- Tax authority seizes Nokia's assets in Romania
- Tax authority seizes Nokia's assets in Romania
- Tax authority seizes Nokia's assets in Romania
- Nuke agency reports unusual radiation in Europe
- Nuke agency reports unusual radiation in Europe
- Nuke agency reports unusual radiation in Europe
- Nuke agency reports unusual radiation in Europe
- Nuke agency reports unusual radiation in Europe
- Nuke agency reports unusual radiation in Europe
- Uzbekistan beats N Korea in World Cup qualifier
- Uzbekistan beats N Korea in World Cup qualifier
- Uzbekistan beats N Korea in World Cup qualifier
- Uzbekistan beats N Korea in World Cup qualifier
- Uzbekistan beats N Korea in World Cup qualifier
- Uzbekistan beats N Korea in World Cup qualifier
- Uzbekistan beats N Korea in World Cup qualifier
- Uzbekistan beats N Korea in World Cup qualifier
- France to give $1M to fight piracy off West Africa
- France to give $1M to fight piracy off West Africa
- France to give $1M to fight piracy off West Africa
- France to give $1M to fight piracy off West Africa
- France to give $1M to fight piracy off West Africa
- France to give $1M to fight piracy off West Africa
- Universal Music to buy EMI group for $1.9B
- Universal Music to buy EMI group for $1.9B
- Universal Music to buy EMI group for $1.9B
- Universal Music to buy EMI group for $1.9B
- Universal Music to buy EMI group for $1.9B
- Universal Music to buy EMI group for $1.9B
- Universal Music to buy EMI group for $1.9B
- Universal Music to buy EMI group for $1.9B
- Universal Music to buy EMI group for $1.9B
- Universal Music to buy EMI group for $1.9B
- Universal Music to buy EMI group for $1.9B
- Universal Music to buy EMI group for $1.9B
- Moggi sentenced to 4 months for Baldini threats
- Moggi sentenced to 4 months for Baldini threats
- Moggi sentenced to 4 months for Baldini threats
- Moggi sentenced to 4 months for Baldini threats
- Moggi sentenced to 4 months for Baldini threats
- Moggi sentenced to 4 months for Baldini threats
- Moggi sentenced to 4 months for Baldini threats
- Japan financial chief confirms Olympus probe
- Japan financial chief confirms Olympus probe
- Japan financial chief confirms Olympus probe
- Japan financial chief confirms Olympus probe
- Japan financial chief confirms Olympus probe
- Japan financial chief confirms Olympus probe
- Japan financial chief confirms Olympus probe
- Japan financial chief confirms Olympus probe
- Sheriff: Amish man's beard cut in new US attack
- Sheriff: Amish man's beard cut in new US attack
- Sheriff: Amish man's beard cut in new US attack
- Sheriff: Amish man's beard cut in new US attack
- Sheriff: Amish man's beard cut in new US attack
- Sheriff: Amish man's beard cut in new US attack
- Sino-Forest confirms police investigation
- Sino-Forest confirms police investigation
- Sino-Forest confirms police investigation
- Sino-Forest confirms police investigation
- Sino-Forest confirms police investigation
- Sino-Forest confirms police investigation
- Detroit prayer event puts Muslim community on edge
- Detroit prayer event puts Muslim community on edge
- Detroit prayer event puts Muslim community on edge
- Detroit prayer event puts Muslim community on edge
- Detroit prayer event puts Muslim community on edge
- Detroit prayer event puts Muslim community on edge
- Kosovo official goes on trial for war crimes
- Kosovo official goes on trial for war crimes
- Kosovo official goes on trial for war crimes
- Kosovo official goes on trial for war crimes
- Kosovo official goes on trial for war crimes
- Kosovo official goes on trial for war crimes
- Polish protesters fight police on Independence Day
- Polish protesters fight police on Independence Day
- Polish protesters fight police on Independence Day
- Polish protesters fight police on Independence Day
- Polish protesters fight police on Independence Day
- Polish protesters fight police on Independence Day
- U.S. gives positive hints on Taiwan's visa waiver candidacy
- Government urged to regulate doctors' work hours
- South Korea beats UAE 2-0 in World Cup qualifier
- EMI sold to Universal for $2.2B in two-part deal
- New Greek govt takes over, former banker at helm
- Bus plunges into ocean off St. Lucia; 14 die
- EMI sold to Universal for $1.9B in two-part deal
- War fears: Somalis in Kenya afraid of xenophobia
- Talk of the Day -- Amendments passed to improve adoption system
- EMI sold to Universal, Sony/ATV for $4.1 billion
- Poaching blamed for loss of Western Black Rhino
- London cabbies want 20 pct fare rise for Olympics
- Stocks jump after Italy passes economic reforms
- Activists: More than 250 Syrians killed this month
- Universal, Sony/ATV to buy EMI for $4.1 billion
- Sri Lanka's war report ready next week
- Italy closer to new government after reforms vote
- NATO ambassadors discuss possible Libya review
- Innerhofer returns to training after crash
- Oman beats Australia in WCup qualifying upset
- 400 French troops to leave Afghanistan this year
- Somalia: Soldiers fire on food handout, kill 1
- Pakistan beats Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in 1st ODI
- Action Comics 1 _ lost 11 years _ up for sale
- Al-Jazeera launches Balkan broadcast
- Norway killer Breivik to make public appearance
- London awarded 2017 world championships
- Fitch revises Hungary's outlook to negative
- Japan, Uzbekistan advance in Asian qualifying
- War fears: Somalis in Kenya afraid of xenophobia
- War fears: Somalis in Kenya afraid of xenophobia
- War fears: Somalis in Kenya afraid of xenophobia
- War fears: Somalis in Kenya afraid of xenophobia
- War fears: Somalis in Kenya afraid of xenophobia
- War fears: Somalis in Kenya afraid of xenophobia
- Imran takes over as Commonwealth Games chief
- Imran takes over as Commonwealth Games chief
- Imran takes over as Commonwealth Games chief
- Imran takes over as Commonwealth Games chief
- Imran takes over as Commonwealth Games chief
- Imran takes over as Commonwealth Games chief
- Imran takes over as Commonwealth Games chief
- Action Comics 1 _ lost 11 years _ up for sale
- Action Comics 1 _ lost 11 years _ up for sale
- Action Comics 1 _ lost 11 years _ up for sale
- Action Comics 1 _ lost 11 years _ up for sale
- Action Comics 1 _ lost 11 years _ up for sale
- Action Comics 1 _ lost 11 years _ up for sale
- Action Comics 1 _ lost 11 years _ up for sale
- Action Comics 1 _ lost 11 years _ up for sale
- Action Comics 1 _ lost 11 years _ up for sale
- Action Comics 1 _ lost 11 years _ up for sale
- Action Comics 1 _ lost 11 years _ up for sale
- Action Comics 1 _ lost 11 years _ up for sale
- London awarded 2017 world championships
- London awarded 2017 world championships
- London awarded 2017 world championships
- London awarded 2017 world championships
- London awarded 2017 world championships
- London awarded 2017 world championships
- London awarded 2017 world championships
- Sheriff: Amish man's beard cut in new US attack
- Sheriff: Amish man's beard cut in new US attack
- Sheriff: Amish man's beard cut in new US attack
- Sheriff: Amish man's beard cut in new US attack
- Sheriff: Amish man's beard cut in new US attack
- Sheriff: Amish man's beard cut in new US attack
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in 1st ODI
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in 1st ODI
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in 1st ODI
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in 1st ODI
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in 1st ODI
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in 1st ODI
- Pakistan rout Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in 1st ODI
- Taiwan diplomat in Kansas USA arrested by FBI for abusing Philippine housekeeper, embarrassing President Ma's Government
- World’s New 7 Wonders of Nature results revealed
- Suspected Kurdish rebels hijack Turkish ferry, 18 passengers held hostage
- Taiwanese official arrested in US Kansas City for abusing housekeeper, Taiwan lodges strong protest
- Pressure to shut down Occupy camp in the US increases with related deaths and crimes
- APEC Chinese premier Hu Jin-tao emphasize that the "1992 Consensus"
- Venezuelan: MLB National team catcher Ramos has been rescued
- Deadly crackdown continues in Syria, Arab League to hold meeting
- Mexico’s interior secretary Blake Mora dies in helicopter crash
- France to cooperate with Nigeria to fight Islamic terrorism: minister
- Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is expected to resign
- Liberia: Tubman willing to work with President Sirleaf after disputed poll
- Hillary Clinton: US to increase pressure on Iran over IAEA report on nuclear weapons
- Sri Lanka lost 2018 bid to host Commonwealth Games, defeated by Australia
- New “Call of Duty” game breaks entertainment sales record in Britain and America
- Taiwan continuing to communicate with U.S. over detention of diplomat
- Day of gunfire, sweeping raids kills 16 in Syria
- Israel speeds up work on airline defense system
- Palestinian UN bid goes to the Security Council
- Friday's International Football Results
- Mike Tindall out after embarrassing Royal Family
- Lebanon beats Kuwait 1-0 in WCup qualifier
- Report: Gunmen hijack ferry in Turkey
- MF Global fires its entire work force
- Panel: Every child should get a cholesterol test
- Report: Robben pulls out of training
- Stocks surge after Italy passes economic reforms
- France lashes out at S&P's 'shocking' error
- Poaching blamed for loss of Western Black Rhino
- Handball federation president faces bribery probe
- Column: Time to wire football for sound?
- Russia court rejects $16 billion claim against BP
- Niger minister: No surface-to-air missiles found
- Japan, Uzbekistan advance in Asian qualifying
- Casillas set to match Spain appearance record
- Germany probes suspected far-right killings
- Oil price flirts with $100 per barrel
- Berdych beats Murray at Paris Masters
- Gunman hijacks ferry with 20 onboard in Turkey
- Hundreds march in Egypt to mourn slain Christians
- Swedish Lutheran church hosts 'techno Mass'
- Newborn on Nigeria payroll, earning $150 a month
- Euro gains vs dollar on progress in Italy, Greece
- Bus plunges into ocean off St. Lucia; 16 die
- International Results
- Ukraine files new charges against Tymoshenko
- English footballer gets 3-year ban for hitting ref
- French prez wants Nov. 11 to be for all war dead
- Violent youth clash with police in Warsaw
- Mining royalties increased in copper-rich Zambia
- US: India Pakistan trade ties encouraging
- APNewsBreak: US nuke plant gets OK to restart
- Some NATO ambassadors mull possible Libya review
- Iraq beats China with injury-time winner
- Police: Another protest hits north Nigeria town
- Fares aren't fair, London cabbies say
- Panel: Test every child for cholesterol by age 11
- Report: Turks sentenced for alcohol deaths
- Mexico: Helicopter carrying top official lost
- APNewsBreak: US nuclear plant gets OK to restart
- Iran: Nobody would dare attack Islamic Republic
- Turkey: Gunman hijacks ferry with 17 passengers
- Official: Haiti to restore army despite resistance
- Venezuela hunts for Ramos and his kidnappers
- Africa's lowest-ranked teams begin road to Brazil
- Italy in spotlight, market pressures ease slightly
- Electric car battery catches fire after crash test
- Paris Masters Results
- Pakistan keeps Khan as coach for Bangladesh series
- Mexico: No. 2 official dies in helicopter crash
- Australia to tour West Indies in 2012
- Top Mexican Cabinet secretary dies
- US: India Pakistan trade ties encouraging
- Bahrain holds Iran to 1-1 draw in WCup qualifier
- Federer, Berdych reach Paris Masters semifinals
- 800 Wins on ATP Tour in Open Era
- Sudan's UN ambassador denies aerial bombardment
- Jordan beats Singapore in World Cup qualifiers
- Inflation in Brazil declines
- Deadly village feud sign of Egypt's security lapse
- Gaultier arrives in fashion-conscious Texas
- Review: `Skyrim' reaches new heights of adventure
- Canada displeased after US delays oil pipeline
- Loeb wins 8th rally title after Hirvonen retires
- Hair-fetish Italian convicted in teen slaying
- MF Global fires entire workforce
- Face of Mexico's drug war dies in chopper crash
- Government shelling kills 14 in southern Yemen
- Driver: Documentary crew 'owned' Jackson doctor
- Mexico's top Cabinet secretary dies in crash
- At least 38 injured in anti-mining protest
- 3 deaths at Occupy protests in 3 US states
- TLC series highlights Muslim community in Michigan
- Obama observes Veterans Day with Arlington rites
- Wales Rally GB Results
- Federer, Berdych reach Paris Masters semifinals
- US: India-Pakistan trade ties encouraging
- Suspected Kurdish rebels hijack ferry in Turkey
- Denmark beats Sweden 2-0 in friendly
- TLC series highlights Muslim community in Michigan
- Blake Mora: Key strategist in Mexico's drug war
- Scotland beats Cyprus 2-1 in friendly
- Syria takes bloody new turn; 250 killed in 11 days
- US to conduct 4th round of bank stress tests
- Albania revokes license of Albanian Airlines
- Brazil police tighten grip on Rio slum
- Turkish quake death toll rises to 24
- At least 38 injured in anti-mining protest
- Philadelphia honors Frazier at Wells Fargo Center
- Pacquiao, Marquez ready for Part III in Las Vegas
- Katy Perry to give free concert at Staples Center
- Metal prices jump on optimism over Italy, Greece
- Iran's Rostami wins gold at weightlifting worlds
- Penn State: Whistleblower has received threats
- At top US schools, elite defend right to protest
- Qatar beats Indonesia 4-0 in WCup qualifier
- Pacific rim leaders mull ways to fend off EU woes
- Federer gets win No. 800 to reach Paris semifinals
- Mexico president: weather may have caused crash
- Bosnia and Portugal draw 0-0 in Euro 2012 playoff
- Bermuda beat Barbados 2-1 in WCup qualifier
- Eye on home, Obama heads for Asia-Pacific summit
- Former Ohio soldier recalls burned Iraqi children
- Czechs beat Montenegro 2-0 in Euro playoffs
- Scotland beats Cyprus 2-1 in friendly
- Stocks surge as Italy, Greece allay debt fears
- Electric car battery catches fire after crash test
- IAEA shows Iran nuke program intel to 35 nations
- Croatia beats Turkey 3-0 in Euro 2012 playoff
- Germany probes suspected far-right killings
- SEC disciplines 8 employees over Madoff failure
- Hundreds march in Egypt to mourn slain Christians
- Palestinians UN bid goes to Security Council
- Battery life fix out for new iPhone, Apple devices
- Hawker Beechcraft handing out layoff notices
- Czechs beat Montenegro 2-0 in Euro playoffs
- Saudi Arabia beats Thailand 3-0
- Switzerland holds Netherlands to 0-0 draw
- Boy born at 11:11 on 11-11-11 to vet on Vets Day
- World No. 1 Luke Donald's wife gives birth to girl
- Tony Bennett visits New Orleans, plugs rebuilding
- Croatia, Ireland, Czechs on course for Euro 2012
- Ireland thrashes Estonia to move in on Euro 2012
- Greece, Russia draw 1-1 in friendly
- 11-11-11 brings hopes of good luck worldwide
- Source: Stern in talks with `America's Got Talent'
- Balotelli fires Italy to 2-0 win in Poland
- Obama offers condolences for Mexico crash victims
- Feds: Mexican cartel plotted attack against US
- Argentina rallies to draw Bolivia 1-1 in qualifier
- Germany rallies to draw 3-3 against Ukraine
- CME offers $300M to help unfreeze MF Global funds
- Cain defends joke about Anita Hill
- Change in pipeline plan could present new problems
- Remy scores winner as France beats US 1-0
- Occupy protests face new issue in deaths
- Belgium beats Romania 2-1 in friendly
- Italy moves toward economic and political change
- Turkish quake death toll rises to 25
- 2 Texas women charged with buying, selling baby
- Geek-meets-cook with gadget protectors
- Paraguay defeats Ecuador 2-1
- Clinton says Iran must answer nuke report charges
- Sri Lanka concern over lost 2018 bid
- Venezuela scores late to draw Colombia
- Clinton says Myanmar changing but much more needed
- Turkish quake death toll rises to 26
- Venezuela: Major leaguer Wilson Ramos rescued
- Venezuela: Major leaguer Wilson Ramos rescued
- Fernandez-Castano takes 3-shot Singapore Open lead
- Tiger losing ground Down Under
- Norman's blister forces no-show at gala dinner
- Skepple leads Antigua past Haiti 1-0
- China jails 17 for fighting police over demolition
- Police probe possible shots fired near White House
- IMF chief: Japan not immune to eurozone crisis
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Turkish forces shot ferry hijacker
- Funeral planned for Heavy D at historic NY church
- Singapore Open suspended
- Palestinian UN bid to Security Council faltering
- Shibutanis win ice dancing event at NHK Trophy
- Turkish forces shot dead ferry hijacker
- Thai princess: King temporarily lost consciousness
- Obama: Penn State abuse cause for 'soul-searching'
- US CEOs meet with China president
- Hernandez double as Mexico beats Serbia
- IMF chief: Japan not immune to eurozone crisis
- Freighter, fishing boat crash in SKorea; 8 missing
- Pacific rim leaders mull ways to boost trade
- Penguins eclipse Stars as top team clash
- Bomb hits police checkpoint in Pakistan, 1 killed
- Powerboat racer critically injured at US event
- Shibutanis win ice dancing event at NHK Trophy
- Push for Pacific free trade block gains traction
- Republicans turn to foreign policy in debate
- Media allowed into Japan's tsunami-hit nuke plant
- Uzbekistan beats NKorea in World Cup qualifier
- Venezuelan police free major leaguer Wilson Ramos
- Lien-Hu meeting focuses on cross-strait trade issues
- Taiwan's plastic surgery association signs MOU with U.S. counterpart
- Hotel operators enjoy sales growth at travel fair
- 2 South Korean climbers fall to death in Himalayas
- Media allowed into Japan's tsunami-hit nuke plant
- Mexico loss of 2nd in charge won't change drug war
- Thai PM: Inner Bangkok won't be devastated
- Push for Pacific free trade bloc gains traction
- Turkish forces shoot dead ferry hijacker
- Turkish forces shoot dead ferry hijacker
- Roadside bomb kills 6 Afghan civilians
- Thai PM: Flooding won't devastate central Bangkok
- HTC manager airlifted from ravine after week-long ordeal
- Fernandez-Castano takes 3-shot lead in Singapore
- Arab League to hold emergency session on Syria
- Changhua County trying to reignite `passion for rice'
- Taiwanese broadcasters win AIB International Media Excellence Awards
- Analysis: Brussels takes heavy hand in euro crisis
- AsusTek joins Facebook-led cloud technology platform
- Taiwanese poet honored by local university
- Clashes between Libyan militias kill 2
- Fernandez-Castano takes 3-shot lead in Singapore
- Twin referees killed on way to handball game
- Taiwan, Switzerland stage life science exchanges
- India's spin attack capable of ensuring series win
- 1st look at Japan nuke plant: rubble amid progress
- Economic Daily News: Pay attention to economic crisis
- Explosions at ammunition depot shake Tehran
- Hamilton fastest in final Abu Dhabi practice
- Berlusconi to quit after parliament passes reforms
- Turkish PM visits quake zone in eastern Turkey
- KMT deputy chairman attends party leader meeting in London
- Putin calls Berlusconi 'one of the last Mohicans'
- Pakistan militant threatens to break peace
- Canadian dies from gunshot sustained in Egypt feud
- Bolt wants to run 4x400 relay at London Olympics
- Over 80 percent of employees pessimistic about economy: survey
- Taipei Zoo presents new koalas to public
- Spanish region auctions some of its official cars
- Japanese rare disease group thanks Taiwan for help
- U.S. State Department clarifies immunity to Taiwan representatives
- Iran: 15 killed in explosions at ammunition depot
- Japan's Suzuki wins NHK Trophy
- Arab League suspends Syria from meetings
- Heavy rain causes over NT$60 million in agricultural losses
- Accidental blast at Iranian arms depot kills 15
- Ecclestone has doubts about GP in Texas
- Russia beats Sweden 4-1 for 2nd win
- Tzu Chi Foundation donates food for famine relief in North Korea
- Reports: 7 killed in Kazakhstan terror attack
- Arab League votes to suspend Syria in 4 days
- Kenya: 30 Somalia insurgency recruits take amnesty
- Seismic activity grows on Spain's El Hierro island
- NHK Trophy Results
- Pope: Yes to adult stem cells, no embryonic
- Pakistani militant leader threatens to break peace
- Police: 2 wounded in bomb blast in north Nigeria
- Death toll in St. Lucia bus crash rises to 17
- Islamist kills 7, self in Kazakhstan
- Over 10,000 protest the banks' power in Germany
- AU troops in Somalia facing funding shortfall
- Vettel takes pole at Abu Dhabi GP
- Tottenham's Redknapp to stand trial in January
- Federer easily beats Berdych to reach Paris final
- Abu Dhabi GP Results
- Abu Dhabi GP Results
- Abu Dhabi GP Results
- Abu Dhabi GP Results
- Abu Dhabi GP Results
- Abu Dhabi GP Results
- Abu Dhabi GP Results
- Arab League votes to suspend Syria in 4 days
- Arab League votes to suspend Syria in 4 days
- Arab League votes to suspend Syria in 4 days
- Arab League votes to suspend Syria in 4 days
- Arab League votes to suspend Syria in 4 days
- Arab League votes to suspend Syria in 4 days
- Tottenham's Redknapp to stand trial in January
- Tottenham's Redknapp to stand trial in January
- Tottenham's Redknapp to stand trial in January
- Tottenham's Redknapp to stand trial in January
- Tottenham's Redknapp to stand trial in January
- Tottenham's Redknapp to stand trial in January
- Tottenham's Redknapp to stand trial in January
- Police say kidnappings on rise in Iraqi city
- Police say kidnappings on rise in Iraqi city
- Police say kidnappings on rise in Iraqi city
- Police say kidnappings on rise in Iraqi city
- Police say kidnappings on rise in Iraqi city
- Police say kidnappings on rise in Iraqi city
- Taiwan envoy praises ECFA at ABAC panel
- Arab League votes to suspend Syria over bloodshed
- Arab League votes to suspend Syria over bloodshed
- Arab League votes to suspend Syria over bloodshed
- Arab League votes to suspend Syria over bloodshed
- Arab League votes to suspend Syria over bloodshed
- Arab League votes to suspend Syria over bloodshed
- Indonesia dominates 2nd day of competition
- Indonesia dominates 2nd day of competition
- Indonesia dominates 2nd day of competition
- Indonesia dominates 2nd day of competition
- Indonesia dominates 2nd day of competition
- Indonesia dominates 2nd day of competition
- Indonesia dominates 2nd day of competition
- Indonesia dominates 2nd day of competition
- Somalia, Ethiopia draw 0-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Somalia, Ethiopia draw 0-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Somalia, Ethiopia draw 0-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Somalia, Ethiopia draw 0-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Somalia, Ethiopia draw 0-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Somalia, Ethiopia draw 0-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Somalia, Ethiopia draw 0-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Libya interim leader: No place for extremist Islam
- Libya interim leader: No place for extremist Islam
- Libya interim leader: No place for extremist Islam
- Libya interim leader: No place for extremist Islam
- Libya interim leader: No place for extremist Islam
- Libya interim leader: No place for extremist Islam
- Thai PM: Flooding won't devastate central Bangkok
- Thai PM: Flooding won't devastate central Bangkok
- Thai PM: Flooding won't devastate central Bangkok
- Thai PM: Flooding won't devastate central Bangkok
- Thai PM: Flooding won't devastate central Bangkok
- Thai PM: Flooding won't devastate central Bangkok
- Thai PM: Flooding won't devastate central Bangkok
- South Africa and Ivory Coast draw 1-1 in friendly
- South Africa and Ivory Coast draw 1-1 in friendly
- South Africa and Ivory Coast draw 1-1 in friendly
- South Africa and Ivory Coast draw 1-1 in friendly
- South Africa and Ivory Coast draw 1-1 in friendly
- South Africa and Ivory Coast draw 1-1 in friendly
- South Africa and Ivory Coast draw 1-1 in friendly
- Accidental blast at Iranian arms depot kills 27
- Libya interim leader: No place for extremist Islam
- Iranian dissident's daughter: Europe must help
- New book offers glimpse of Jackson's personal life
- Talk of the Day -- Protest over U.S. detention of Taiwan diplomat
- Neuer, Klose and Reus rejoin Germany squad
- South Africa and Ivory Coast draw 1-1 in friendly
- Puerto Rico man is brain dead after store shooting
- All-time Formula One Pole Position Winners
- Sudan army denies bombing South Sudan refugee camp
- Iranian dissident's daughter: Europe must help
- Iranian dissident's daughter: Europe must help
- Iranian dissident's daughter: Europe must help
- Iranian dissident's daughter: Europe must help
- Iranian dissident's daughter: Europe must help
- Iranian dissident's daughter: Europe must help
- Vettel takes pole at Abu Dhabi GP
- Vettel takes pole at Abu Dhabi GP
- Vettel takes pole at Abu Dhabi GP
- Vettel takes pole at Abu Dhabi GP
- Vettel takes pole at Abu Dhabi GP
- Vettel takes pole at Abu Dhabi GP
- Vettel takes pole at Abu Dhabi GP
- Libya interim leader: No place for extremist Islam
- Libya interim leader: No place for extremist Islam
- Libya interim leader: No place for extremist Islam
- Libya interim leader: No place for extremist Islam
- Libya interim leader: No place for extremist Islam
- Libya interim leader: No place for extremist Islam
- Italy parliament OKs reforms, Berlusconi to quit
- Italy parliament OKs reforms, Berlusconi to quit
- Italy parliament OKs reforms, Berlusconi to quit
- Italy parliament OKs reforms, Berlusconi to quit
- Italy parliament OKs reforms, Berlusconi to quit
- Italy parliament OKs reforms, Berlusconi to quit
- Italy parliament OKs reforms, Berlusconi to quit
- Italy parliament OKs reforms, Berlusconi to quit
- Italy parliament OKs reforms, Berlusconi to quit
- Italy parliament OKs reforms, Berlusconi to quit
- Italy parliament OKs reforms, Berlusconi to quit
- Italy parliament OKs reforms, Berlusconi to quit
- China to Set Up Manufacturing Zone in Nigeria
- Nigeria leads African mobile web usage
- Iran’s explosion at military base nearby Teheran caused 27 dead
- Arab League to suspend Syria’s membership
- US: use the veto power to obstruct Palestine to join UN
- Italian enjoyed champagne to celebrate for Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi’s resignation
- Apple’s iPhone5 maintains the speech sounds assistant, Siri like iPhone 4S but named it “Assistant” ?
- US President Obama warned China’s Chairman Hu Jintao to change monetary policy
- Singapore PM Lee Hsien-Loong appealed in APEC US don’t aim the lance at China
- Ecclestone has doubts about US GP in Texas
- Pakistani militant threatens to quit peace deal
- Ugandan held for pigsty made of presidency posters
- Future ComGames open to women's boxing and rugby
- Captain Casillas matches Spain appearance record
- Berlusconi convenes final Cabinet meeting, to quit
- Roadside bomb kills 9 Afghan civilians
- Prandelli sees Balotelli as future Italy star
- Accidental blast at Iranian arms depot kills 17
- Nigeria and new coach draw 0-0 with Botswana
- End of an era: Berlusconi to resign
- Saturday's International Football Results
- Loeb surrenders lead in Wales Rally
- Russia and Finland seat wins at Karjala tournament
- Mexican democracy tested by drug lords in politics
- Bolt, Pearson elected Athlete of the Year
- Obama welcomes Arab League vote to suspend Syria
- Wales maintains good form with 4-1 win over Norway
- Ilyin wins gold medal at weightlifting worlds
- Puerto Rico matches number of killings for 2010
- Amid scandal, Penn St moves past legendary coach
- Israeli minister denied access to intelligence
- Scottish Football Results
- Arab League votes to suspend Syria over killings
- For Obama, a day of heavy diplomacy in Hawaii
- Brazil investigates oil spill
- Third offshore powerboat racer dies in US race
- Russia and Finland seal wins at Karjala tournament
- Iran exile group claims blast hits missile base
- James Taylor turns to stage in 'A Christmas Carol'
- Yemeni forces kill 6 al-Qaida-linked militants
- World champion Spain loses friendly 1-0 to England
- Esperance beats Wydad to win African Champions Lge
- First Oscars of season to cap tumultuous week
- Bahrain says Iran-linked terror plot uncovered
- Federer beats Berdych, meets Tsonga in Paris final
- Venezuela police rescue major leaguer Wilson Ramos
- England reaches 4Nations final beating NZ 28-6
- England beat Kiwis 28-6 to reach 4 Nations final
- Obama announces outline of deal on trade zone
- US chiropractor slain in his Belize resort
- First Oscars of season cap tumultuous week
- Ilyin wins 94kg class gold at weightlifting worlds
- Burned cars, hate messages found in Jewish enclave
- Sydney FC beats Perth in A-League
- NYC marks 10th anniversary of Flight 587 crash
- Ducks' Visnovsky out 4 weeks with broken finger
- Newly appointed Haiti culture minister dies
- Report: Berlusconi party conditionally backs Monti
- Vettel ties Mansell record of 14 poles in season
- End of an era: Berlusconi resigns
- End of an era: Italy's Berlusconi resigns
- NYC marks 10th anniversary of Flight 587 crash
- Ex-porn star reading to LA students causes stir
- Berlusconi faces future of legal, business woes
- Obama welcomes new governments in Greece, Italy
- Stewart and Edwards qualify 8th and 9th at Phoenix
- Phoenix 500 Results
- Rescued baseball player Ramos thankful to be alive
- Caribbean news briefs
- Mexico loss of 2nd in charge won't change drug war
- After week's turmoil Penn State finally plays
- Loss blots Casillas' record-equaling appearance
- Obama sees economic power of Asia-Pacific region
- Obama: Hoping for Pacific free trade plan by 2012
- Catriona Matthew leads Lorena Ochoa Invitational
- Powerboat racer's death is 3rd at US competition
- North American summit delayed after Mexican crash
- Today In History
- 'Hawaii Five-0' cast to aid veterans project
- Republicans debate foreign policy in So. Carolina
- Film on Marine base water comes home
- Kenya: 30 Somalia insurgency recruits take amnesty
- Congo opposition leader sends bombshell from afar
- AU troops in Somalia facing funding shortfall
- High hopes for first Chinese-American mayor of SF
- Mexico loss of 2nd in charge won't change drug war
- US uses more unmanned aircraft to secure border
- After week's turmoil, Penn State finally plays
- In New York, ambivalence over Muslim surveillance
- Deaths at Occupy camps bring pressure for shutdown
- Romney: Obama re-election spells nuclear Iran
- Republicans: Attack Iran to hold off nukes?
- Romney's political shifts stir criticism
- Huntsman: Bring US troops home from Afghanistan
- Pacific trade pact gains, but friction remains
- Obama seeks joint approach with Russia on Iran
- Bachmann: Stage set for nuclear war against Israel
- Obama praises Russia's expected joining of WTO
- Obama signs Asia-Pacific business travel bill
- Magazine's 1st MAD men get a rare reunion
- Cain, Bachmann want to reinstate waterboarding
- Breast health advocate Evelyn Lauder dies at 75
- Obama huddles with China, Russia leaders on Iran
- Cain: Obama 'on the wrong side' of Arab Spring
- Death toll rises to 34 in China mine accident
- No. 2 Oklahoma St crushes Texas Tech 66-6
- Obama seeks Russia, China common ground on Iran
- Republicans argue on Afghanistan, Iran, torture
- Hu says US, China cooperation key to economy
- Tiger in range of leaders Down Under
- Republican hopefuls would keep Guantanamo
- China sentences 3 to death for deadly hotel fire
- Pressure to leave mounts on Occupy camps
- Dos Santos claims Velasquez's UFC belt in Fox show
- Through charity, coach had access to vulnerable
- Obama seeks Russia, China help on Iran
- Stern: 'Greedy' agents hurting chances of NBA deal
- Lauder, maker of breast cancer's pink ribbon, dies
- Gunmen kill family of 5 in southern Philippines
- Devils beat Capitals 3-2 in shootout
- Chalmers wins Australian Open; Woods in 3rd
- Manny Pacquiao escapes with a decision
- New plea made to free Myanmar political prisoners
- Hundreds protest in Waikiki as APEC leaders meet
- Brazil police invade Rio's biggest slum
- Japan's Takahashi defends title at NHK Trophy
- Arrests come amid pressure to leave Occupy camps
- Mexican president's sister seeks governorship
- Chalmers wins Australian Open; Woods finishes 3rd
- Japan's Takahashi defends title at NHK Trophy
- NHK Trophy Results
- Philippine troops kill Maoist rebel, seize bombs
- Warner called up to replace Marsh in S.Africa
- Italian president consulting on support for Monti
- Syrians protest Arab vote, embassies stormed
- HTC chairwoman bullish about smartphone market
- Kidnapped US boy's relative escapes in Philippines
- Emirates airline plans to add 50 Boeing 777s
- Ma's lead over Tsai becoming increasingly slim
- Saudi Arabia condemns embassy storming in Syria
- Norman to be assertive as Presidents Cup captain
- More Bangkok residents advised to flee floodwaters
- Report: Iran presidential contender's son dies
- West Indies may use extra spinner at Kolkata
- Muslim hardliners protest against Obama's visit
- Egypt: Leader of al-Qaida-inspired group arrested
- Official says bomb kills 6 in northwest Pakistan
- MOFA demands release of Taiwanese diplomat detained in U.S.
- Syrians protest Arab vote, Gulf embassies stormed
- Singapore Open playoff postponed until Monday
- Queen to lead annual ceremony honoring war dead
- Boubker, Elfneshe win Athens Classic Marathon
- Civic alliance quizzes presidential candidates on work, poverty
- South Ossetia picking first president since war
- United Daily News: School heads taking lunch from children
- 'Abandoning Taiwan' hypothesis too naive: U.S. congressman
- Germany invites skilled workers from Greece
- Liberia opposition leader seeks new poll post-loss
- Police, Occupy protesters head for Ore. showdown
- Israeli-American electric car firm gets financing
- Brazilian police take over Rio's biggest slum
- Police say Roebuck committed suicide
- Australia out of Kabaddi World Cup for doping
- Italian president consulting on support for Monti
- Champion Loeb retires in Wales Rally
- Singapore Open playoff postponed until Monday
- Emirates airline orders 50 more Boeing 777s
- Indian gov't to look into ways to help Kingfisher
- Activist pans opposition to red light districts
- Suicide suspected for son of Iranian hard-liner
- Researchers digging to find 400-year-old Spanish remains in Taiwan
- Yemen: 8 al-Qaeda-linked militants killed in south
- Environmentalists call for scrapping of Pingtung hotel project
- Turkey ends search for quake survivors at hotel
- Police say Roebuck committed suicide
- Egypt's army extends prominent blogger's detention
- Syria calls for Arab summit on deepening unrest
- Diplomat case irrelevant to Washington's Taiwan policy: Premier
- Russia still unable to communicate with Mars probe
- Germany: New arrest in alleged far-right killings
- Oscars Academy honors Vanessa Redgrave in London
- Queen leads annual ceremony honoring war dead
- Filipinos hail Pacquiao win but many feared result
- Lien's shot son attends campaign rally
- Rival Libyan militias clash near military base
- Kurdish government, ExxonMobil ink oil search deal
- World champion Vettel out of Abu Dhabi GP
- Germany: New arrest in alleged far-right killings
- Syrians protest Arab vote; embassies attacked
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwan-U.S. ties tested by diplomat's arrest
- Number of visitors to Taipei travel fair hits new high
- Latvala wins Wales Rally as Loeb celebrates title
- Russian craft set to blast off on delayed mission
- Wales Rally GB Results
- Germany sees "new form of far right terrorism"
- Disabled take to streets for improved rights
- Egypt's army extends prominent blogger's detention
- Thailand flooding damages its ancient capital
- Italy supports fight against organised crime
- Cricket writer Peter Roebuck commits suicide
- Cricket writer Peter Roebuck commits suicide
- Cricket writer Peter Roebuck commits suicide
- Cricket writer Peter Roebuck commits suicide
- Cricket writer Peter Roebuck commits suicide
- Cricket writer Peter Roebuck commits suicide
- Cricket writer Peter Roebuck commits suicide
- US treasury official in Jordan on Syria sanctions
- US treasury official in Jordan on Syria sanctions
- US treasury official in Jordan on Syria sanctions
- US treasury official in Jordan on Syria sanctions
- US treasury official in Jordan on Syria sanctions
- US treasury official in Jordan on Syria sanctions
- US treasury official in Jordan on Syria sanctions
- US treasury official in Jordan on Syria sanctions
- US treasury official in Jordan on Syria sanctions
- US treasury official in Jordan on Syria sanctions
- US treasury official in Jordan on Syria sanctions
- US treasury official in Jordan on Syria sanctions
- Indonesia dominates Southeast Asian Games
- Indonesia dominates Southeast Asian Games
- Indonesia dominates Southeast Asian Games
- Indonesia dominates Southeast Asian Games
- Indonesia dominates Southeast Asian Games
- Indonesia dominates Southeast Asian Games
- Indonesia dominates Southeast Asian Games
- Indonesia dominates Southeast Asian Games
- Russian craft set to blast off on delayed mission
- Russian craft set to blast off on delayed mission
- Russian craft set to blast off on delayed mission
- Russian craft set to blast off on delayed mission
- Russian craft set to blast off on delayed mission
- Russian craft set to blast off on delayed mission
- Israel advances bill to curb rights groups funding
- Israel advances bill to curb rights groups funding
- Israel advances bill to curb rights groups funding
- Israel advances bill to curb rights groups funding
- Israel advances bill to curb rights groups funding
- Israel advances bill to curb rights groups funding
- Hamilton wins Abu Dhabi GP after Vettel retirement
- Hamilton wins Abu Dhabi GP after Vettel retirement
- Hamilton wins Abu Dhabi GP after Vettel retirement
- Hamilton wins Abu Dhabi GP after Vettel retirement
- Hamilton wins Abu Dhabi GP after Vettel retirement
- Hamilton wins Abu Dhabi GP after Vettel retirement
- Hamilton wins Abu Dhabi GP after Vettel retirement
- Report: Swiss to avoid trial in nuclear smuggling
- Report: Swiss to avoid trial in nuclear smuggling
- Report: Swiss to avoid trial in nuclear smuggling
- Report: Swiss to avoid trial in nuclear smuggling
- Report: Swiss to avoid trial in nuclear smuggling
- Report: Swiss to avoid trial in nuclear smuggling
- Overath resigns as Cologne president
- Overath resigns as Cologne president
- Overath resigns as Cologne president
- Overath resigns as Cologne president
- Overath resigns as Cologne president
- Overath resigns as Cologne president
- Overath resigns as Cologne president
- Kurdish government, ExxonMobil ink oil search deal
- Kurdish government, ExxonMobil ink oil search deal
- Kurdish government, ExxonMobil ink oil search deal
- Kurdish government, ExxonMobil ink oil search deal
- Kurdish government, ExxonMobil ink oil search deal
- Kurdish government, ExxonMobil ink oil search deal
- Kurdish government, ExxonMobil ink oil search deal
- Kurdish government, ExxonMobil ink oil search deal
- Kurdish government, ExxonMobil ink oil search deal
- Kurdish government, ExxonMobil ink oil search deal
- Kurdish government, ExxonMobil ink oil search deal
- Kurdish government, ExxonMobil ink oil search deal
- Turkey protests to Syria over attacks on missions
- Turkey protests to Syria over attacks on missions
- Turkey protests to Syria over attacks on missions
- Turkey protests to Syria over attacks on missions
- Turkey protests to Syria over attacks on missions
- Turkey protests to Syria over attacks on missions
- New suspect arrested in Germany extremist case
- New suspect arrested in Germany extremist case
- New suspect arrested in Germany extremist case
- New suspect arrested in Germany extremist case
- New suspect arrested in Germany extremist case
- New suspect arrested in Germany extremist case
- Cricket writer Peter Roebuck commits suicide
- Cricket writer Peter Roebuck commits suicide
- Cricket writer Peter Roebuck commits suicide
- Cricket writer Peter Roebuck commits suicide
- Cricket writer Peter Roebuck commits suicide
- Cricket writer Peter Roebuck commits suicide
- Cricket writer Peter Roebuck commits suicide
- Obama seeks deals, meets allies on world stage
- Obama seeks deals, meets allies on world stage
- Obama seeks deals, meets allies on world stage
- Obama seeks deals, meets allies on world stage
- Obama seeks deals, meets allies on world stage
- Obama seeks deals, meets allies on world stage
- Obama seeks deals, meets allies on world stage
- Obama seeks deals, meets allies on world stage
- Obama seeks deals, meets allies on world stage
- Obama seeks deals, meets allies on world stage
- Obama seeks deals, meets allies on world stage
- Obama seeks deals, meets allies on world stage
- Bosnia eyes revenge over Portugal in Euro playoffs
- Paris Masters Results
- Spokesman: Israel's Lieberman had full access
- Federer beats Tsonga to win Paris Masters
- Kurdish government, ExxonMobil ink oil search deal
- Former Commonwealth POW & families remember fallen fellows
- Hamilton wins Abu Dhabi GP after Vettel retirement
- Kenya army: Forces kill 9 militants in Somalia
- Report: 3 Swiss to avoid trial in nuclear case
- Republicans mostly hawkish on foreign policy
- Prince William's posting to Falklands defended
- Peru president says VP no longer in administration
- F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results
- Cricket writer Peter Roebuck commits suicide
- Iran detains 2 Kuwaitis on espionage suspicion
- Poland charges 46 in attacks on police in marches
- Rival Libyan militias clash near military base
- Oscar's tumultuous week ends with Governors Awards
- Federer wins Paris Masters for 69th career title
- Iraq official slams Arab League's Syria suspension
- Turkey protests to Syria over attacks on missions
- Kenya army: Forces kill 9 militants in Somalia
- US investigators join Mexico chopper crash probe
- Merck's anti-clotting drug flops in key trial
- Egypt's army extends prominent blogger's detention
- Egypt's army extends prominent blogger's detention
- Egypt's army extends prominent blogger's detention
- Egypt's army extends prominent blogger's detention
- Egypt's army extends prominent blogger's detention
- Egypt's army extends prominent blogger's detention
- US treasury: Sanctions on Syria effective
- US treasury: Sanctions on Syria effective
- US treasury: Sanctions on Syria effective
- US treasury: Sanctions on Syria effective
- US treasury: Sanctions on Syria effective
- US treasury: Sanctions on Syria effective
- Bosnia eyes revenge over Portugal in Euro playoffs
- Bosnia eyes revenge over Portugal in Euro playoffs
- Syria's desperate bid to avert Arab League suspension
- Australia police investigate into a huge haul of cocaine 4 suspects arrested
- After the earthquake slump Japan's economy is continually rise
- U.S. veterans receive war medals 65 years late after WWII
- Standing On Ceremony: The Gay Marriage Plays poignant and funny
- European crisis is influence US companies
- Push for Pacific free trade block gains traction
- U.S. State Department clarifies immunity to Taiwan representatives
- Italy's PM Berlusconi expected to quit after parliament passes reforms
- China's Chairman Lien-Hu meeting focuses on cross-strait trade issues
- U.S. to give positive hints on Taiwan’s visa waiver candidacy
- Taiwanese blockbuster'Seediq Bale' to open in U.S. at New York museum
- Taiwan, Italy to sign MOU on customs operations cooperation
- Taiwan's plastic surgery association (TSPS) signs MOU with U.S. counterpart
- Taiwan's HTC manager airlifted from ravine after week-long ordeal
- Taiwan demands release of diplomat held in U.S.
- Taiwan mulls jail for abandoning elderly parents
- IMF chief: ‘significant progress’ in Greece, Italy
- Mexico's top Cabinet secretary Francisco Blake Mora dies in crash
- China to tighten reporting rules for journalists
- Canada, Mexico interested in trans-Pacific trade pact, manifest APEC is work
- Palestinian U.N. bid to Security Council faltering
- Clinton urges Iran to respond to nuclear program concerns
- 18 killed as protesters demand Arab League suspend Syria
- Mexico loss of 2nd in charge won't change drug war
- Guess what it’s time for? A GOP debate
- At protests, bearing Christian witness without preaching
- A taste for reality TV seen in popularity of debates
- A cornucopia of help for renewable energy between Los Angeles and San Francisco in US
- Mexico, Japan and Canada to join TPP
- The best vacation in Eda Skylark Hotel (booth No. B1129)
- Traveling by rail to feel the charm of Japan at the Taipei International Travel Fair
- The mysterious wonders of Alaska’s northern lights
- Great Roots Forest Spa Resort offers special discount at 2011 ITF
- The Landis Taipei Hotel offers discount for brand new decorated suite
- Football coach of Peen State University Tom Bradley's scandal
- The Imperial Taipei Hotel offers NT$100 afternoon tea buffet coupon at ITF
- Malaysia offers NT$200,000 coupon, local itinerary bid from NT$1 dollar
- Gloria Hotel Group offers valuable promotion for ITF
- Aassad regime requests to bargain out suspensions from Arab League
- On Bequia, a gateway from the gateway
- Funeral planned for Heavy D at historic NY church
- Grammy-winning jazz crooner Tony Bennett visits New Orleans, plugs rebuilding
- Man’s devotion to his ‘sister’ ends widow’s happy romance
- Jean Arthur: Sweetness with spine
- The director of ‘Sideways’ sees his life go forward
- Judge tosses charges in Kansas abortion case
- FDA cites 1,200 tobacco retailers
- No painkillers please, we’re British
- DJ Kaskade is Ryan Raddon, a mormon
- At top schools, the elite defend right to protest
- Realizing the American dream with little or no English
- Venezuelan police free major leaguer Washington Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos
- Papelbon, Phillies agree at $50 million
- Obama watches No. 1 Tar Heels beat Spartans 67-55
- Uzbekistan beats North Korea in World Cup qualifier
- Oregon struggles in 78-64 loss to No. 7 Vanderbilt
- Texas Southern loses opener 77-57 at No. 12 Baylor
- Syria government calls for Arab League summit to prevent suspension
- Germany invites skilled workers from Greece
- Tseng ranks 26th in Lorena Ochoa Invitational after third round in Mexico
- ‘Abandoning Taiwan’ hypothesis too naive: U.S. congressman
- Spain’s democracy advocates protest political corruption
- Taiwan's President Ma’s lead over Tsai becoming increasingly slim
- Thailand flooding damages its ancient capital
- COA:Heavy rain causes over NT$60 million in agricultural losses
- HTC chairwoman Wang Shiue-hung to bullish about smartphone market
- MOFA demands release of Taiwanese diplomat detained in U.S.
- Young star honored by LPGA with `Yani Tseng Day’
- Taiwan’s largest charity organization Tzu Chi Foundation donates food for famine relief in North Korea
- Taiwan envoy praises ECFA at ABAC panel
- Civic alliance quizzes presidential candidates on work, poverty in Taiwan
- Brazil police invade Rio’s biggest slum
- Many arrested in Warsaw clashes are foreigners
- Turkish forces shoot dead ferry hijacker
- New plea made to free Myanmar political prisoners
- Mexican president’s sister seeks governorship
- Death toll rises to 34 in China mine accident
- Pope Benedict XVI: Yes to adult stem cells, no embryonic
- Gunmen kill family of 5 in southern Philippines
- Pacific trade pact gains, but friction remains
- IMF chief Lagarde warns Japan not immune to eurozone crisis
- Analysis: Brussels takes heavy hand in euro crisis
- China’s Hu pledges more imports to boost world economic growth
- Iraq government says accord made with Kurds on oil contracts
- Treasuries fall as demand wanes amid eased European debt concern
- Facebook to be in talks with FTC over privacy settings
- China to rein in Internet with new threats
- Electric car battery catches fire after crash test
- NASA and Russia begin new chapter in space
- NPD: October video game sales rise 1 percent
- Brazil: A paradise for lovers of sports tourism and Carnival
- Long live the Eight Immortals: Taiwan’s earliest human culture—Changpin Culture
- Taiwan’s coolest offshore islands – Matsu
- Grab a bite at Kaohsiung Liuho Night Market in Taiwan
- The cradle of civilized culture in Taiwan: Anping
- River tracing in Hualien
- The devil and Joe Paterno
- Brussels takes heavy hand in euro crisis
- Commentary: Gall in high places
- Dirty Harry meets dirtier edgar
- Magazine's 1st MAD men get a rare reunion
- New book offers glimpse of Michael Jackson’s personal life
- The stars of CBS‘Hawaii Five-0’ cast to aid veterans project
- First Oscars of season cap tumultuous week
- Family allows girl’s birthday to be lost in 9/11 observance
- In a Maine island house, working past what’s wrong
- Warm, welcoming, meatless
- Johnson’s 2 TDs lead Arkansas past Vols 49-7
- Searching for truth, U.S. Penn State moves past coach Paterno
- Federer, Tsonga in final of Paris Masters
- Tiger Woods in range of leaders Down Under
- One star who never made it to the stadium
- Rio police aim to rectify the largest slum for holding World Cup and Olympics
- Australia economist urges Canberra to remain distant from China and European debt crisis
- Apple’s iPhone 4S’s cost only NT$5478 but selling price is NT$24,000
- Syrian peace protests, killing at least 3,000 people
- Taliban’s spokesman have been arrested, Afghan official says
- Taliban obtains the top secret plan to security, Afghan official denys
- APEC to build finance firewall corporately
- Obama: China’s currency policy is distorting global trade, at APEC
- Berlusconi's party backs Monti to be new PM
- Occupy protesters defy eviction order in Oregon
- Olmert: Israel's Lieberman had full access
- Study: New drug cuts deaths after heart attack
- Queen leads annual ceremony honoring war dead
- 'Immortals' reigns with $32M opening weekend
- IMF: Kosovo's small size shields it from crisis
- Prince William's posting to Falklands defended
- Obama caps summit diplomacy in Hawaiian home state
- Shots fired at Venezuela candidate's campaign
- LA takes baton as flagship for youth orchestras
- China's Zhou wins gold at weightlifting worlds
- Inzaghi hints he might leave AC Milan in January
- Bahrain: Alleged terror cell had high Iran links
- Edwards to stay on as Wales defense coach
- New suspect arrested in German terror probe
- With Arab vote, isolation, pressure piles on Syria
- Israeli official: military could topple Hamas
- IMF: Kosovo's small size shields it from crisis
- Judge in handcuffs is symbol for anti-Chavez camp
- Monti poised to get nod to form next Italian govt
- Russia wins Karjala Cup with win over Czechs
- Catholic bishops prepare religious liberty fight
- 'Immortals' reigns with $32M opening weekend
- Vettel retirement a rare blip in near perfect year
- Iran: Guard commander killed was missile expert
- Traffic accident kills 21 people in Pakistan
- Moroccan activists call for election boycott
- Economist Monti gets nod to form next Italian govt
- Player dies during fifth-tier Belgian game
- 'Super Mario' tapped to cure Italy's economic ills
- Environmental law waiver faces northern skeptics
- Monti: Will work quickly to form new Italian govt
- Moroccan activists call for election boycott
- Monti vows to quickly form next Italian govt
- US pushes compliance program for businesses
- Australia beats Wales 56-14 in Four Nations
- With Arab vote, pressure mounts on Syria
- Australia routs Wales 56-14 in Four Nations
- 3,000 Brazilian police seize Rio's biggest slum
- Argentine driver killed in crash on final lap
- Oscars Academy honors Vanessa Redgrave in London
- Mexico rules out engine failure in copter crash
- Catriona Matthew wins Lorena Ochoa Invitational
- Mickey Wright donates mementos to USGA for museum
- Corinthians, Vasco stay ahead in Brazilian league
- Brazilian Football Results
- Kahne beats Edwards and Stewart to win at Phoenix
- Marchers protest burned cars in NYC Jewish enclave
- Latest developments in the Occupy protests
- New Zealand crews pump all oil from grounded ship
- Sunday, November 20
- Japan's economy surges in third quarter
- River makes undistinguished return to home ground
- Economist Monti to quickly form new Italian govt
- Fernandez-Castano wins Singapore Open in playoff
- APEC: Canada, Mexico open to US-backed trade zone
- Venezuelans rally to show support for Hugo Chavez
- US companies are feeling impact of European crisis
- WWII veteran receives war medals 66 years late
- US Northwest communities alter Cold War economies
- Monday, November 21
- Golf Capsules
- Norteno singer, 2 others killed in Mexico attack
- Japan's economy rises out of earthquake slump
- Australia seizes huge haul of cocaine, arrests 4
- Police move on city park, Occupy protesters stay
- US says Canada, Mexico open to Pacific trade zone
- 'Standing on Ceremony' plays poignant and funny
- Dissident China artist raises $1.4M for tax appeal
- Fernandez-Castano wins Singapore Open in playoff
- Pacific trade pact gets boost from US neighbors
- Indonesians killed some 750 orangutans in a year
- Taiwan shares open higher
- 4 dead in gas explosion at restaurant in NW China
- Fight Schedule
- Phelps wins 5th gold medal at Minneapolis GP
- For US university, new week after worst one ever
- Asia stocks rise as Europe stabilizes, Japan grows
- Ex-PM Golding will not seek seat in Jamaica
- Daly regretful, but defends Aus Open walkout
- India wins toss, opts to bat against West Indies
- Obama vows new bid to thwart Iran nuclear effort
- Survey: Indonesians killed 750 orangutans in year
- Obama: Iran sanctions have 'enormous bite'
- Leaders: Asia-Pacific free trade vital to recovery
- Obama calls waterboarding 'torture'
- Obama urges Congress to reach consensus on deficit
- US-Russian crew blasts off for space station
- Toews, Montador score twice, Blackhawks top Oilers
- Strong, shallow earthquake hits eastern Indonesia
- Strong, shallow earthquake hits eastern Indonesia
- After tragedy, 2 injured in Fla. powerboat finals
- 7 dead in gas explosion at restaurant in NW China
- Oil hovers near $99 amid Europe debt optimism
- Mexico leader's sister in close race for governor
- Taiwan seeking immunity for diplomat arrested in U.S.: official
- Saints beat Falcons 26-23 in OT on Kasay kick
- US embassy apologizes after ex-Indian pres frisked
- Gaza policeman killed, 7 hurt in Israel airstrike
- Taiwan's APEC envoy in international media spotlight
- US-Russian crew blasts off for space station
- 3 French aid workers freed in Yemen
- India vs. West Indies Scores
- US: Afghanistan war detainee dies
- Brisk start takes India to 132-1 against WIndies
- Quake off east Indonesia panics many; no tsunami
- India vs. West Indies Scoreboard
- Charlize Theron talks single life in Vogue
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- China's recalled bullet trains to resume service
- Taliban website says it has Afghan security plan
- Philippines rejects new Chinese territorial claim
- U.S. legislative, business leaders to visit Taiwan in 2013
- Taiwan shares close up 2.14%
- Morgan Stanley trims Q4 NB shipment forecast
- Syrian opposition group seeks Turkey's backing
- Afghan official: Taliban figure believed arrested
- Stricker feeling as well as he did this PGA season
- UN chief urges world leaders to start climate fund
- Bills to cut foreign aid to Israeli doves on hold
- Canada says Europe should use own resources
- Ashes to beads: South Koreans try new way to mourn
- Mexican leader's sister in close race for governor
- Opposition enlists piggy banks in Taiwan campaign
- Israel mulls releasing taxes to Palestinians
- Merkel's party debates EU course; minimum wage
- Syria to boycott Arab Games in Doha, Qatar
- Dravid half-century takes India to 212-3 at tea
- Vote in Georgia's breakaway province is tie
- Taiwan will push for TPP inclusion: vice premier
- England to emphasize attack vs. Sweden
- New Greek PM to unveil platform to parliament
- UN chief urges leaders to finalize climate fund
- Iran rejects Bahrain's claim of terror cell links
- Hard to digest: Spain's long lunches under threat
- Pakistan air force jet crashes, killing pilot
- World stocks up as Europe stabilizes, Japan grows
- Oman Air orders 6 Boeing 787 planes at Dubai show
- Hungry mosquitoes fly farther than you think
- Military prepares to start drill on Pingtung highway
- Lawyer blasts tax authorities in Ai Weiwei case
- Italian borrowing costs sink to 6.4 percent
- Afghan official: Taliban figure believed arrested
- Australia seizes large haul of cocaine, arrests 4
- Germans formally arrest far-right terror suspect
- Taiwanese delegation promotes further cooperation with Japan
- EU likely to impose new sanctions on Syria
- Taiwan seeks to join trans-Pacific trade pact within 10 years: Ma
- No aloha: Obama skips out on APEC tradition
- AirAsia launches loyalty scheme to boost sales
- Syrian FM: Arab League suspension was illegitimate
- China holds mine boss who smeared coal on face
- Taiwan museum: Fakes found of Buddhist scripture
- England to assess attacking options vs. Sweden
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Celtic charged by UEFA over 'illicit' Irish songs
- Judge-led inquiry into UK's media ethics begins
- Czechs well positioned to reach Euro 2012
- Croatia holds lead ahead of decider with Turkey
- Historic rivalry as Japan heads to NKorea
- Norway killer arrives at 1st open court hearing
- Turkey vows to support Syrian people
- Lawyer: Tax authorities impeding Ai Weiwei appeal
- World Cup-winner Worsley retires with neck injury
- Italy easily raises (EURO)3 billion in bond auction
- Injured US activist takes Israel to court
- Suu Kyi says Myanmar has taken positive steps
- Foundation calls for protection of children's rights
- Syrian FM: Arab League suspension was illegitimate
- Pakistan and China stage war games
- Angry over spying, Muslims say: 'Don't call NYPD'
- Iraq FM denies outside pressure over Syria stance
- Balotelli to lead attack against Uruguay
- Sri Lanka wins toss, bats in 2nd ODI vs Pakistan
- Taiwan shares prices rise 2% on easing European debt concerns
- Blanc still has doubts despite long unbeaten run
- New Greek PM to unveil platform to parliament
- Infant formula import tax may be halved
- 552 million people could have diabetes by 2030
- Germany faces rival Netherlands in friendly
- Turkey vows to support Syrian people
- Government mulling system to protect victims of pyramid schemes
- Taiwan-U.S. joint business conference resumes in Taipei
- Dravid century takes India to commanding 346-5
- Iran increases prison term for traveling to Israel
- Petrochemical sector urges speedy approval of China project
- Taiwan seeks immunity for diplomat arrested in U.S. (update)
- CAS expects Contador doping verdict in January
- Germany: EU plans more sanctions
- Italy's new premier Monti rushes to build new govt
- Kenya says it's not behind blasts in Somali town
- Airline fined $900,000 for lengthy tarmac delays
- Moratti wants Balotelli back at Inter Milan
- Barclays Bank criticizes 'fair value' accounting
- Egypt arrests 2 al-Qaida-inspired militants
- Despite progress in Europe, markets still nervous
- Canadian delegation lauds Taiwan's investigation technologies
- Need an Olympic party venue? Maybe the Throne Room
- Trapattoni keeping Ireland players on their toes
- UN sees boom in fees paid on intellectual property
- Merkel says 'more Europe' needed to tackle crisis
- Arabs to meet in Morocco after Syria suspension
- Only victory matters for Portugal against Bosnia
- Ancelotti wants English Premier League return
- CAS expects Contador doping verdict in January
- Norway killer claims mantle of resistance leader
- Timberlake attends US Marine Corps Ball
- Buffett says European debt concerns lingering
- Cray replaces IBM on US supercomputer
- EU imposes new sanctions on Syria
- Occupy: Police clear 1 park, warn another
- India athletes ask London Olympics to nix Dow deal
- New Greek premier to unveil policy platform
- EU adopts guidelines on airport body scanners
- 1 in 10 adults could have diabetes by 2030
- Romanian chemical plant Oltchim cuts production
- Commercial Times: Better late than not
- Oil slips below $98 amid Europe debt concerns
- Rights group: Equatorial Guinea vote marred
- Funeral set for boxing legend Smokin' Joe Frazier
- Kuwaiti leasing firm boosts order for Airbus jets
- FC Sion to ask FIFA for damages over Mrdja injury
- Lawyer: Ukraine's ex-PM to stay in jail for months
- 9 dead in gas explosion at restaurant in NW China
- US stock futures sink; retailers report earnings
- Bomber targets site of Afghan Loya Jirga meeting
- Taiwanese film takes Hong Kong by storm
- Six principals in Taichung punished for dealings with caterers
- Union to meet Monday to discuss NBA's offer
- Jordan's king urges Syria's Assad to step down
- Juventus asks for damages from Italian federation
- Mexican leader's sister trails in tight race
- UN sees boom in fees paid on intellectual property
- EU nations move closer to saving food aid program
- Taiwan opposition builds campaign with piggy banks
- German club Bayreuth trying to sign Kevin Durant
- Dos Santos wins bronze for East Timor at SEA Games
- BofA expects $1.8B gain from stake in Chinese bank
- Syria to boycott Arab Games in Doha, Qatar
- German central bank head: ECB no bailout lender
- Chinese spacecraft dock in orbit for second time
- Occupy: Police clear 1 protest park, warn another
- Jordan's king urges Syria's Assad to step down
- Hon Hai's Q3 gross margin falls but remains 'acceptable'
- New Internet standard discussed in Taipei
- Police clear out downtown Occupy Oakland camp
- Police clear out downtown Occupy Oakland camp
- Police clear out downtown Occupy Oakland camp
- Police clear out downtown Occupy Oakland camp
- Police clear out downtown Occupy Oakland camp
- Police clear out downtown Occupy Oakland camp
- Unicredit posts (EURO)10 billion in Q3 losses
- Unicredit posts (EURO)10 billion in Q3 losses
- Unicredit posts (EURO)10 billion in Q3 losses
- Unicredit posts (EURO)10 billion in Q3 losses
- Unicredit posts (EURO)10 billion in Q3 losses
- Unicredit posts (EURO)10 billion in Q3 losses
- EU imposes new sanctions on Syria
- EU imposes new sanctions on Syria
- EU imposes new sanctions on Syria
- EU imposes new sanctions on Syria
- EU imposes new sanctions on Syria
- EU imposes new sanctions on Syria
- Lien denies proposing peace pact to Hu Jintao
- World Cup-winner Worsley retires with neck injury
- World Cup-winner Worsley retires with neck injury
- World Cup-winner Worsley retires with neck injury
- World Cup-winner Worsley retires with neck injury
- World Cup-winner Worsley retires with neck injury
- World Cup-winner Worsley retires with neck injury
- World Cup-winner Worsley retires with neck injury
- Hungary avoiding IMF deal despite downgrade risk
- Hungary avoiding IMF deal despite downgrade risk
- Hungary avoiding IMF deal despite downgrade risk
- Hungary avoiding IMF deal despite downgrade risk
- Hungary avoiding IMF deal despite downgrade risk
- Hungary avoiding IMF deal despite downgrade risk
- Turkish official: Quake-hit Van a 'ghost city'
- Turkish official: Quake-hit Van a 'ghost city'
- Turkish official: Quake-hit Van a 'ghost city'
- Turkish official: Quake-hit Van a 'ghost city'
- Turkish official: Quake-hit Van a 'ghost city'
- Turkish official: Quake-hit Van a 'ghost city'
- England to assess attacking options vs. Sweden
- England to assess attacking options vs. Sweden
- England to assess attacking options vs. Sweden
- England to assess attacking options vs. Sweden
- England to assess attacking options vs. Sweden
- England to assess attacking options vs. Sweden
- England to assess attacking options vs. Sweden
- Chinese spacecraft dock in orbit for second time
- Chinese spacecraft dock in orbit for second time
- Chinese spacecraft dock in orbit for second time
- Chinese spacecraft dock in orbit for second time
- Chinese spacecraft dock in orbit for second time
- Chinese spacecraft dock in orbit for second time
- Chinese spacecraft dock in orbit for second time
- Liverpool's world heritage site status threatened
- Liverpool's world heritage site status threatened
- Liverpool's world heritage site status threatened
- Liverpool's world heritage site status threatened