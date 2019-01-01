英文新聞列表 English News List
- Typhoon-triggered landslide kills 5 in Philippines
- Hurricane Irene slams into North Carolina coast
- Webber fastest in third practice at Belgian GP
- Ohuruogu disqualified from 400 for false start
- Sofia Coppola to wed in garden of ancestral town
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Nigeria president visits site of deadly UN bombing
- Iran reiterates support for Assad
- Wallabies win Tri-Nations for 1st time in a decade
- Typhoon-triggered landslides kill 6 in Philippines
- Tri-Nations Rugby Champions
- Police: 27 killed in fiery Iraq car wreck
- League Cup Draw List
- ASIA AT 1200 GMT, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011
- Rights activist sentenced to prison in Azerbaijan
- Mourinho wants Pedro Leon to leave Madrid
- Militants from Afghanistan kill dozens in Pakistan
- Indian Parliament debates anti-graft proposal
- Man United travels to old foe Leeds in League Cup
- Libyan rebels say they control key border crossing
- Sofia Coppola to wed in ancestral Italian town
- Nigeria president visits site of deadly UN bombing
- German royals marry with pomp
- Argentina hikes minimum wage by 25 percent
- Police: 27 killed in fiery Iraq car wreck
- Syrian forces deploy as Iran boosts regime
- Vivian Cheruiyot wins women's 10,000 at worlds
- Defender Luke Young latest signing for QPR
- Hurricane-force winds hit coast as Irene soaks NC
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Schumacher reflects on 20 years of F1 racing
- English Football Results
- Aston Villa, Wolves stay unbeaten with 0-0 draw
- Rhino horn thieves fooled by replicas in UK heist
- Vettel takes pole position for Belgian GP
- Usain Bolt wins heat in 100 meters at worlds
- Official says refinery near Tripoli to restart
- Nigeria pres. vows to fight terror after UN blast
- Di Santo grabs double as Wigan beats QPR 2-0
- Libyan rebels fight for control of border road
- EgyptAir resumes flights to Iraq
- Mayor: Those who need to leave NYC should go now
- Fenerbahce relegation request rejected
- Usain Bolt kicks off worlds like only he can
- Death toll in Nigeria UN suicide blast rises to 19
- As search intensifies, will Gadhafi pull a Saddam?
- Militants from Afghanistan kill dozens in Pakistan
- Nigeria leader vows to fight terror after UN blast
- Rhino horn thieves fooled by replicas in UK heist
- Atletico says Forlan "hours" from Inter move
- Indian Parliament affirms anti-graft proposals
- Mayor: Those who need to leave NYC should go now
- Mayor: Those who need to leave NYC should go now
- Mayor: Those who need to leave NYC should go now
- Mayor: Those who need to leave NYC should go now
- Mayor: Those who need to leave NYC should go now
- Mayor: Those who need to leave NYC should go now
- Mayor: Those who need to leave NYC should go now
- Mayor: Those who need to leave NYC should go now
- Mayor: Those who need to leave NYC should go now
- Mayor: Those who need to leave NYC should go now
- Mayor: Those who need to leave NYC should go now
- Mayor: Those who need to leave NYC should go now
- Usain Bolt kicks off worlds like only he can
- Usain Bolt kicks off worlds like only he can
- Usain Bolt kicks off worlds like only he can
- Usain Bolt kicks off worlds like only he can
- Usain Bolt kicks off worlds like only he can
- Usain Bolt kicks off worlds like only he can
- Usain Bolt kicks off worlds like only he can
- Usain Bolt kicks off worlds like only he can
- Atletico says Forlan is "hours" from Inter move
- Atletico says Forlan is "hours" from Inter move
- Atletico says Forlan is "hours" from Inter move
- Atletico says Forlan is "hours" from Inter move
- Atletico says Forlan is "hours" from Inter move
- Atletico says Forlan is "hours" from Inter move
- Atletico says Forlan is "hours" from Inter move
- AP-GfK Poll: Obama faces trouble with key voters
- AP-GfK Poll: Obama faces trouble with key voters
- AP-GfK Poll: Obama faces trouble with key voters
- AP-GfK Poll: Obama faces trouble with key voters
- AP-GfK Poll: Obama faces trouble with key voters
- AP-GfK Poll: Obama faces trouble with key voters
- AP-GfK Poll: Obama faces trouble with key voters
- AP-GfK Poll: Obama faces trouble with key voters
- AP-GfK Poll: Obama faces trouble with key voters
- AP-GfK Poll: Obama faces trouble with key voters
- AP-GfK Poll: Obama faces trouble with key voters
- AP-GfK Poll: Obama faces trouble with key voters
- Indian Parliament affirms anti-graft proposals
- Indian Parliament affirms anti-graft proposals
- Indian Parliament affirms anti-graft proposals
- Indian Parliament affirms anti-graft proposals
- Indian Parliament affirms anti-graft proposals
- Indian Parliament affirms anti-graft proposals
- Indian Parliament affirms anti-graft proposals
- Di Santo grabs double as Wigan beats QPR 2-0
- Di Santo grabs double as Wigan beats QPR 2-0
- Di Santo grabs double as Wigan beats QPR 2-0
- Di Santo grabs double as Wigan beats QPR 2-0
- Di Santo grabs double as Wigan beats QPR 2-0
- Di Santo grabs double as Wigan beats QPR 2-0
- Di Santo grabs double as Wigan beats QPR 2-0
- As search intensifies, will Gadhafi pull a Saddam?
- As search intensifies, will Gadhafi pull a Saddam?
- As search intensifies, will Gadhafi pull a Saddam?
- As search intensifies, will Gadhafi pull a Saddam?
- As search intensifies, will Gadhafi pull a Saddam?
- As search intensifies, will Gadhafi pull a Saddam?
- Zico in Iraq to negotiate national deal
- Zico in Iraq to negotiate national deal
- Zico in Iraq to negotiate national deal
- Zico in Iraq to negotiate national deal
- Zico in Iraq to negotiate national deal
- Zico in Iraq to negotiate national deal
- Zico in Iraq to negotiate national deal
- Libyan rebels fight for control of border road
- Libyan rebels fight for control of border road
- Libyan rebels fight for control of border road
- Libyan rebels fight for control of border road
- Libyan rebels fight for control of border road
- Libyan rebels fight for control of border road
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Car bomb in southern Afghan city kills 4
- Car bomb in southern Afghan city kills 4
- Car bomb in southern Afghan city kills 4
- Car bomb in southern Afghan city kills 4
- Car bomb in southern Afghan city kills 4
- Car bomb in southern Afghan city kills 4
- Car bomb in southern Afghan city kills 4
- Vettel takes pole position for Belgian GP
- Vettel takes pole position for Belgian GP
- Vettel takes pole position for Belgian GP
- Vettel takes pole position for Belgian GP
- Vettel takes pole position for Belgian GP
- Vettel takes pole position for Belgian GP
- Vettel takes pole position for Belgian GP
- Serious floods may force Con Ed to cut power in NY
- Serious floods may force Con Ed to cut power in NY
- Serious floods may force Con Ed to cut power in NY
- Serious floods may force Con Ed to cut power in NY
- Serious floods may force Con Ed to cut power in NY
- Serious floods may force Con Ed to cut power in NY
- Serious floods may force Con Ed to cut power in NY
- Serious floods may force Con Ed to cut power in NY
- Serious floods may force Con Ed to cut power in NY
- Serious floods may force Con Ed to cut power in NY
- Serious floods may force Con Ed to cut power in NY
- Serious floods may force Con Ed to cut power in NY
- Brazil's Socrates discharged from hospital
- Brazil's Socrates discharged from hospital
- Brazil's Socrates discharged from hospital
- Brazil's Socrates discharged from hospital
- Brazil's Socrates discharged from hospital
- Brazil's Socrates discharged from hospital
- Brazil's Socrates discharged from hospital
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- Indian Parliament affirms anti-graft proposals
- Indian Parliament affirms anti-graft proposals
- Indian Parliament affirms anti-graft proposals
- Indian Parliament affirms anti-graft proposals
- Indian Parliament affirms anti-graft proposals
- Indian Parliament affirms anti-graft proposals
- Indian Parliament affirms anti-graft proposals
- Obama to the nation: Rekindle post-Sept. 11 unity
- Obama to the nation: Rekindle post-Sept. 11 unity
- Obama to the nation: Rekindle post-Sept. 11 unity
- Obama to the nation: Rekindle post-Sept. 11 unity
- Obama to the nation: Rekindle post-Sept. 11 unity
- Obama to the nation: Rekindle post-Sept. 11 unity
- England beats Ireland 20-9 in last RWC warmup
- England beats Ireland 20-9 in last RWC warmup
- England beats Ireland 20-9 in last RWC warmup
- England beats Ireland 20-9 in last RWC warmup
- England beats Ireland 20-9 in last RWC warmup
- England beats Ireland 20-9 in last RWC warmup
- England beats Ireland 20-9 in last RWC warmup
- As search intensifies, will Gadhafi pull a Saddam?
- As search intensifies, will Gadhafi pull a Saddam?
- As search intensifies, will Gadhafi pull a Saddam?
- As search intensifies, will Gadhafi pull a Saddam?
- As search intensifies, will Gadhafi pull a Saddam?
- As search intensifies, will Gadhafi pull a Saddam?
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- Hurricane winds slam into North Carolina coast
- England beats Ireland 20-9 in last RWC warmup
- Airlines scrap thousands of flights as Irene hits
- Indian activist agrees to end hunger strike
- Kenyan women sweep marathon, 10,000 at worlds
- NYC streets quiet ahead of approaching Irene
- Taiwan bracing for Typhoon Nanmadol
- Swansea held 0-0 at home by Sunderland
- Garrido, Foster share 3-shot lead at Gleneagles
- Scottish Football Results
- NYC transit begins rare shutdown as storm nears
- US filmmaker held alone 6 months in Libya
- Before Jobs, Sam Walton and Bill Gates took exits
- Mata scores on debut as Chelsea beats Norwich
- Irene, a bit weaker, begins its destructive run
- Drogba injury overshadows Chelsea win over Norwich
- Puerto Rico abuzz over explicit pictures of man
- Arteta's penalty clinches Everton win at Blackburn
- Fun-loving Bolt showboats way to top time in 100
- Rodriguez wins 8th stage, takes lead of Vuelta
- Gomez hat trick lifts Bayern 3-0 over 'Lautern
- Ashton Eaton leads decathlon at worlds
- EU: talks only path for Palestinian statehood
- Nigeria leader, UN vow to work on after HQ bombing
- The day that `changed everything'
- Britain to pursue Libyan suspects in 1984 killing
- Neighbor: Lockerbie bomber's family at Libya home
- Filmmaker Sofia Coppola to wed in Italian town
- Coates at Liverpool match as deal nears
- US official: Al-Qaida's No. 2 killed in Pakistan
- Kang enjoys revival in fortunes at Johnnie Walker
- Singapore to recount votes in president election
- Spanish Football Results
- Ireland flanker Wallace out of Rugby World Cup
- Reports: Greece's Alpha Bank, Eurobank to merge
- Johnson beats the rain and the field at Barclays
- Sociedad beats Sporting Gijon as league starts
- Singapore to recount votes in president election
- Chelsea signs Mexican striker Davila from Chivas
- Libya's new masters face enormous hurdles
- All-time Formula One Pole Position Winners
- Merkel: Germany will support Libya rebuilding
- Mexican army, feds raid casinos after arson attack
- Obama, German chancellor discuss global economy
- Tropical storm warning issued for parts of Canada
- Brazil airline ordered to reforest after pollution
- Mexican army, feds raid casinos after arson attack
- Last stop: Subways start shutting down in NYC
- Liverpool beats Bolton 3-1 in Premier League
- Eto'o scores on his debut in Russia
- Mata scores on debut as Chelsea beats Norwich
- Funeral for Canada's opposition head a celebration
- Greece detains Russian wanted for arms trafficking
- AP Interview: US writer recounts Libyan ordeal
- Winston-Salem Open Results
- Iran warns of regional crisis if Syria falls
- US officials: Al-Qaida's No. 2 killed in Pakistan
- French Football Results
- Motherwell ends Dunfermline's unbeaten start
- English Football Summaries
- Director Sofia Coppola weds in southern Italy
- Auxerre routs Ajaccio 4-1 French league
- Isner wins Winston-Salem over Benneteau
- IMF chief urges US policymakers to help economy
- Austria's Arnautovic called up for Euro qualis
- Auxerre routs Ajaccio 4-1 French league
- Refinery near Tripoli to restart, says official
- Al-Qaida's No. 2 reported killed by US in Pakistan
- Soldado scores 3, Valencia beats Racing 4-3
- Japan beats Mexico to get to Little League final
- Uruguay captain Diego Lugano set to join PSG
- Stoner takes 2nd Indianapolis pole in record time
- US Open tennis tourney preps for Hurricane Irene
- Steinhauer retires at Canadian Open
- New Haven Open Results
- Tripoli faces severe shortages of food, fuel
- 'Klan buster' Stetson Kennedy dies at 94
- Greek Football Results
- Singapore narrowly elects Tony Tan as president
- Texas Open Results
- Wozniacki wins 4th consecutive New Haven tourney
- US Open Show Court Schedules
- Arab League turns over Libya's seat to rebels
- Dead hiker found in Yellowstone
- Greek league begins season in disarray
- Mexican army, feds raid casinos after arson attack
- Dutch Football Results
- Lyon beats Montpellier 2-1 in French league
- Twente beats VVV to return top of Eredivisie
- Irene starts moving back over Atlantic
- Chavez to undergo new round of cancer treatment
- Singapore narrowly elects Tony Tan as president
- Jamaica to spend $21M in Ocho Rios revitalization
- US Open prepares for Hurricane Irene
- Upton 3-run homer leads Rays over Blue Jays 6-5
- Lisicki beats Rezai to win Texas Open
- Haiti police probe slaying of well-known notary
- Irene churns up US coast, weaker but ferocious
- Portuguese Football Results
- Funeral for Canada's opposition head a celebration
- Spanish Football Leaders
- Caribbean news briefs
- Defense planned to seek sanctions in genocide case
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Iraq: 33 killed in fiery day across Iraq
- Gil Vicente beats Academica 2-0 in Portugal
- Capello sees fresh United talent as key to England
- Latest developments in Arab world's unrest
- Streetcar derails in Rio, killing at least 5
- Paddling down a concrete river
- Povetkin beats Chagaev for vacant WBA heavy title
- Capello questions relevance of FIFA rankings
- Wie tied for lead in Canadian Women's Open
- Rossi's struggles continue at Indy qualifying
- Capello questions relevance of FIFA rankings
- Fight Night: Manly wins wild NRL match over Storm
- Irene maintains speed, nears Norfolk, Virginia
- Viviani wins Stage 5 of US Pro Cycling Challenge
- Power takes pole in IndyCar at Sonoma
- Autopsy planned for dead Yellowstone hiker
- IRL-Indy Grand Prix of Sonoma Lineup
- Scandal threatens Shalala's ambitions at UMiami
- Australia's Metcalfe wins rainy Southwick National
- USA Pro Cycling Challenge Results
- Calcavecchia eagles 18th, shares Boeing lead
- Addiction? Video games crowded out man's real life
- NYC empties ahead of Hurricane Irene; subways stop
- Unusual invite gives gifted boy a chance to belong
- Irene lashing Virginia coast with hurricane winds
- That CO2 warming the world: Lock it in a rock
- Valeriy Borchin defends 20K walk title at worlds
- McCoughtry, Harding lead Dream past Fever, 86-80
- Liu, Robles, Oliver still on for 110 hurdles final
- Hurricane Irene menaces Northeast in run up coast
- Double-amputee Pistorius qualifies for 400 semis
- Double-amputee Pistorius reaches 400 semifinals
- NYC mayor says edge of Irene reaching city
- Keselowski grabs 3rd win of season at Bristol
- Hurricane Irene drenching US Atlantic coast
- China blog site shuts accounts over 'rumors'
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Irwin Tools Night Race Results
- Chavez set to begin new round of cancer treatment
- Verlander wins 20th game for Tigers
- American League Leaders
- Dodgers beat Rockies 7-6 on Kemp's homer in 11th
- Indian anti-corruption activist ends hunger strike
- China blog site shuts accounts over 'rumors'
- Bus-truck collision in China kills 17, injures 17
- Wallaby joy: Tri-Nations win, Quade Cooper cleared
- Indian anti-corruption activist ends hunger strike
- Prosecutor: Iran's leader pardons 100 prisoners
- Neagle's hat trick powers Sounders past Crew, 6-2
- 8 dead as typhoon hits northern Philippines
- 8 dead as typhoon slams northern Philippines
- Lawyer for 2 Americans jailed in Iran appeals
- World Athletics Championships Results
- Japan faces more confusion amid leadership vote
- Irene moving up mid-Atlantic states; moving NNE
- Libyan forces killed detainees: rights group
- Australian Rules football results
- Magpies clinch 1st place in Aussie Rules football
- Australian rugby league results
- Hurricane Irene dumps foot of rain; 2M powerless
- Japan faces more confusion amid leadership vote
- Hardee moves into lead in decathlon at worlds
- Libyan forces killed detainees: rights group
- Hardee moves into lead in decathlon at worlds
- NATO service member killed in southern Afghanistan
- Migrants group loads 2nd rescue ship from Tripoli
- 1 killed as Syrian gov't warns against protests
- Irene shuts down New York, 2M without power
- Survivor in Libya: Gadhafi forces killed detainees
- Turkey: roadside bomb kills 3 soldiers
- Usain Bolt reaches 100-meter final at worlds
- Barcelona's Adriano misses Villarreal opener
- Abu Sayyaf frees 2 kidnap victims in Philippines
- Bahrain telecom Batelco names royal as new CEO
- Forecasters: Irene makes landfall in New Jersey
- Usain Bolts cruises into 100-meter final at worlds
- Irene slams into New Jersey shore, shuts down NYC
- Report: small bomb injures 6 in Turkey
- Oman court studies newspaper `insult' charges
- Libya rebels seize eastern town from regime
- Nowitzki awarded top German sports honor
- Brittney Reese defends long jump title at worlds
- Jordan, Egypt to sign natural gas deal
- Ibrahim Jeilan wins men's 10,000 at worlds
- German literary prize for Syrian poet Adonis
- Double-amputee sprinter reaches world 400 semis
- Nigeria: UN blast death toll rises to 23
- Libya rebels seize eastern town from regime
- Police: 2 killed in Baghdad blasts
- Spanish football league locks out radio reporters
- Usain Bolt cruises into 100-meter final at worlds
- Man gets death in killing of Iran physicist
- Li Yaneng wins discus at world championships
- 10 dead after strong typhoon hits Philippines
- Bolt false starts and is eliminated from 100 final
- Hundreds of foreigners evacuated from Tripoli
- Ex-Arsenal midfielder Fran Merida joins Braga
- Atletico Madrid draws 0-0 with Osasuna in Spain
- Turkey to return confiscated property
- Nigeria: UN blast death toll rises to 23
- Libya rebels reject regime offer to talk
- Bolt false starts and is eliminated from 100 final
- Hardee defends title in decathlon at worlds
- Trey Hardee defends title in decathlon at worlds
- Irene maintains hurricane strength as it nears NY
- Deputy head of former rebels elected new Nepal PM
- ASIA AT 1200 GMT, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2011
- Bahrain court adjourns medical personnel trials
- Tropical storm warning issued for Bermuda
- Lions underline dramatic turnaround under Mitchell
- Estonia's president likely to be re-elected
- Streets at NYC's edges flood as Irene bears down
- Lewis Hamilton crashes out of Belgian Grand Prix
- UN: No warning on Nigeria car bomb that killed 23
- Man gets death in killing of Iran physicist
- 4M without power as Hurricane Irene heads north
- Ibrahim Jeilan wins men's 10,000 at worlds
- India anti-graft activist vows to continue crusade
- Trey Hardee defends title in decathlon at worlds
- Irene loses hurricane strength, hits Coney Island
- Deputy chief of former rebels elected new Nepal PM
- Arrest for attempted police murder in UK riots
- Barnetta facing long layoff after knee surgery
- Irene loses hurricane strength, hits New York
- Libya rebels reject regime offer to talk
- Police use pepper spray after stewards attacked
- Li Yanfeng wins discus at world championships
- Irene lashes shuttered New York City
- Afghan health worker killed by roadside bomb
- Sebastian Vettel wins Belgian Grand Prix
- 3 Syrian opposition figures banned from travel
- Estonian president likely to be re-elected in vote
- Hundreds of foreigners leaving Tripoli
- Leverkusen open to Ballack departure
- Dubai's Abraaj snags Amundi's N. Africa business
- Militants assail NATO base in Afghanistan
- Spanish football league locks out radio reporters
- Newcastle beats Fulham 2-1 in Premier League
- English Football Results
- Malta to serve as UN aid hub for Libya
- Spanish soccer league locks out radio reporters
- SAfrica police probe racially charged Facebook pic
- Flights resuming at Washington-area airports
- Winehouse tribute to highlight VMA awards
- FEMA chief: Stay at home in Irene's wake
- Gomez pulls out of Germany squad
- Brother of Sadat killer returns to Egypt
- Dzeko scores 4 as Man City crushes Spurs 5-1
- Tom Jones cancels Monte Carlo concert
- Power returns to some areas after Irene passes
- Power returns to some areas after Irene passes
- Power returns to some areas after Irene passes
- Power returns to some areas after Irene passes
- Power returns to some areas after Irene passes
- Power returns to some areas after Irene passes
- Power returns to some areas after Irene passes
- Power returns to some areas after Irene passes
- Power returns to some areas after Irene passes
- Power returns to some areas after Irene passes
- Power returns to some areas after Irene passes
- Power returns to some areas after Irene passes
- 4 bodies found in upscale Dominican Republic
- Tropical storm warning issued for Bermuda
- Tropical storm warning issued for Bermuda
- Tropical storm warning issued for Bermuda
- Tropical storm warning issued for Bermuda
- Tropical storm warning issued for Bermuda
- Tropical storm warning issued for Bermuda
- Dzeko scores 4 as Man City crushes Spurs 5-1
- Dzeko scores 4 as Man City crushes Spurs 5-1
- Dzeko scores 4 as Man City crushes Spurs 5-1
- Dzeko scores 4 as Man City crushes Spurs 5-1
- Dzeko scores 4 as Man City crushes Spurs 5-1
- Dzeko scores 4 as Man City crushes Spurs 5-1
- Dzeko scores 4 as Man City crushes Spurs 5-1
- Sebastian Vettel wins Belgian Grand Prix
- Sebastian Vettel wins Belgian Grand Prix
- Sebastian Vettel wins Belgian Grand Prix
- Sebastian Vettel wins Belgian Grand Prix
- Sebastian Vettel wins Belgian Grand Prix
- Sebastian Vettel wins Belgian Grand Prix
- Sebastian Vettel wins Belgian Grand Prix
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Bolt false starts and is eliminated from 100 final
- Bolt false starts and is eliminated from 100 final
- Bolt false starts and is eliminated from 100 final
- Bolt false starts and is eliminated from 100 final
- Bolt false starts and is eliminated from 100 final
- Bolt false starts and is eliminated from 100 final
- Bolt false starts and is eliminated from 100 final
- Bolt false starts and is eliminated from 100 final
- Usain Bolt out after jumping the gun in 100 finals
- Usain Bolt out after jumping the gun in 100 finals
- Usain Bolt out after jumping the gun in 100 finals
- Usain Bolt out after jumping the gun in 100 finals
- Usain Bolt out after jumping the gun in 100 finals
- Usain Bolt out after jumping the gun in 100 finals
- Usain Bolt out after jumping the gun in 100 finals
- Usain Bolt out after jumping the gun in 100 finals
- Irene weakens slightly over New York state
- Irene weakens slightly over New York state
- Irene weakens slightly over New York state
- Irene weakens slightly over New York state
- Irene weakens slightly over New York state
- Irene weakens slightly over New York state
- Williams sisters to play exhibition in Colombia
- Williams sisters to play exhibition in Colombia
- Williams sisters to play exhibition in Colombia
- Williams sisters to play exhibition in Colombia
- Williams sisters to play exhibition in Colombia
- Williams sisters to play exhibition in Colombia
- Williams sisters to play exhibition in Colombia
- Irene lashes shuttered New York City
- Irene lashes shuttered New York City
- Irene lashes shuttered New York City
- Irene lashes shuttered New York City
- Irene lashes shuttered New York City
- Irene lashes shuttered New York City
- Powell says Cheney taking 'cheap shots' in book
- Powell says Cheney taking 'cheap shots' in book
- Powell says Cheney taking 'cheap shots' in book
- Powell says Cheney taking 'cheap shots' in book
- Powell says Cheney taking 'cheap shots' in book
- Powell says Cheney taking 'cheap shots' in book
- Powell says Cheney taking 'cheap shots' in book
- Powell says Cheney taking 'cheap shots' in book
- Powell says Cheney taking 'cheap shots' in book
- Powell says Cheney taking 'cheap shots' in book
- Powell says Cheney taking 'cheap shots' in book
- Powell says Cheney taking 'cheap shots' in book
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Dzeko scores 4 as Man City crushes Spurs 5-1
- Dzeko scores 4 as Man City crushes Spurs 5-1
- Dzeko scores 4 as Man City crushes Spurs 5-1
- Dzeko scores 4 as Man City crushes Spurs 5-1
- Dzeko scores 4 as Man City crushes Spurs 5-1
- Dzeko scores 4 as Man City crushes Spurs 5-1
- Dzeko scores 4 as Man City crushes Spurs 5-1
- Hundreds of foreigners leaving Tripoli
- Hundreds of foreigners leaving Tripoli
- Hundreds of foreigners leaving Tripoli
- Hundreds of foreigners leaving Tripoli
- Hundreds of foreigners leaving Tripoli
- Hundreds of foreigners leaving Tripoli
- Scottish Football Results
- Scottish Football Results
- Scottish Football Results
- Scottish Football Results
- Scottish Football Results
- Scottish Football Results
- Scottish Football Results
- NY comptroller nixes school deal with Murdoch co.
- NY comptroller nixes school deal with Murdoch co.
- NY comptroller nixes school deal with Murdoch co.
- NY comptroller nixes school deal with Murdoch co.
- NY comptroller nixes school deal with Murdoch co.
- NY comptroller nixes school deal with Murdoch co.
- Column: Bolt is human, his sport's rules are not
- Column: Bolt is human, his sport's rules are not
- Column: Bolt is human, his sport's rules are not
- Column: Bolt is human, his sport's rules are not
- Column: Bolt is human, his sport's rules are not
- Column: Bolt is human, his sport's rules are not
- Column: Bolt is human, his sport's rules are not
- Column: Bolt is human, his sport's rules are not
- Hannover draws 1-1 with Mainz
- Hannover draws 1-1 with Mainz
- Hannover draws 1-1 with Mainz
- Hannover draws 1-1 with Mainz
- Hannover draws 1-1 with Mainz
- Hannover draws 1-1 with Mainz
- Hannover draws 1-1 with Mainz
- Tom Jones cancels concert, cites 'dehydration'
- Tom Jones cancels concert, cites 'dehydration'
- Tom Jones cancels concert, cites 'dehydration'
- Tom Jones cancels concert, cites 'dehydration'
- Tom Jones cancels concert, cites 'dehydration'
- Tom Jones cancels concert, cites 'dehydration'
- 6 years after Katrina, Lower 9th Ward still bleak
- 6 years after Katrina, Lower 9th Ward still bleak
- 6 years after Katrina, Lower 9th Ward still bleak
- 6 years after Katrina, Lower 9th Ward still bleak
- 6 years after Katrina, Lower 9th Ward still bleak
- 6 years after Katrina, Lower 9th Ward still bleak
- 6 years after Katrina, Lower 9th Ward still bleak
- 6 years after Katrina, Lower 9th Ward still bleak
- 6 years after Katrina, Lower 9th Ward still bleak
- 6 years after Katrina, Lower 9th Ward still bleak
- 6 years after Katrina, Lower 9th Ward still bleak
- 6 years after Katrina, Lower 9th Ward still bleak
- CAS sets 4 days in November to hear Contador case
- Reports: Small bomb injures 10 in Turkey
- Swansea player breaks leg in golf buggy acccident
- Crews rescue dozens trapped around NYC in storm
- Yohan Blake is the 100-meter world champion
- Obama briefed on Irene as storm weakens
- Tom Jones cancels concert, cites 'dehydration'
- Hundreds protest over Mexico casino arson attack
- 2 fans shot outside stadium before match in Brazil
- US: Obama on Irene: 'This is not over'
- Nanmadol forces 5,000 people evacuate in southern Taiwan
- Australian wildfire danger follows record rains
- Taiwan Children’s Books Make its Way into the World and Hearts of Children
- Mayor Lai requests an audit of 2012 central grants from the Executive Yuan
- China: Sounds heard from Chinese mine where 22 missing
- Mayor Lai Ching-te promotes Madou pomelo season in Taipei
- NTUH admits mistake in HIV organ transplant procedures
- NTUH admits mistake in HIV organ transplant procedures
- Japan: Finance minister to be next prime minister
- 10,000 prisoners freed in Vietnam for National Day amnesty
- Taiwan: Hospital transplants 5 HIV-infected organs
- China: Trials in Chinese monk self-immolation death
- Pingtung suffers from heavy flooding
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Official: Cameroon boat captain seized by pirates
- Shotton scores late to give Stoke win vs West Brom
- 'The Help' reigns again over storm-soaked weekend
- SPL wins for Rangers, Celtic after European misery
- Pakistan's Karachi faces tension after resignation
- Blackburn ends pursuit of American defender John
- Blatter promises FIFA reform details in October
- Swedish Football Results
- Turkey: Kurdish protester killed in clash
- 3 banned FIFA officials get appeal dates at CAS
- UN concerned about Iraq strength before US exit
- Helsingborg beats Orebro to extend lead in Sweden
- Libyan rebels says won't deport Lockerbie bomber
- US officials urge vigilance as Irene weakens
- Dutch League Results
- Bloomberg: NYC made right decisions for Irene
- PSV beats Rotterdam 6-1 to go 3rd in Dutch league
- United routs Arsenal 8-2; City thumps Spurs 5-1
- Veteran leftist Greek politician Kyrkos dies
- Martin wins 9th Vuelta stage, Mollema new leader
- New York Stock Exchange ready for trading Monday
- Rooney hat trick helps Man United rout Arsenal 8-2
- Pakistan's Karachi faces tension after resignation
- 'The Help' reigns again over storm-soaked weekend
- Renault's Robert Kubica has successful operation
- Libyan rebels says won't deport Lockerbie bomber
- German Football Results
- German Football Summaries
- PSG beats Toulouse 3-1 French league
- Casey Anthony prosecutor writing book about case
- Bjorn wins Johnnie Walker at 5th playoff hole
- US Open aims to start on time Monday after Irene
- UN concerned about Iraq strength before US exit
- Algeria attack claimed by al-Qaida offshoot
- Bloomberg: NYC evacuees can soon return home
- Damage from Irene appears to be less than feared
- Schumacher learns to enjoy finishing 5th
- Irene charges into New England, NYC escapes worst
- Raul scores as Schalke beats Moenchengladbach
- Journalist flees Ecuador after clash with leader
- Palacios set to exit Spurs as Parker signing nears
- English Football Leaders
- Tropical Storm Jose brushing past Bermuda
- Bahrain's king pardoning some protesters
- Puerto Rico senator resigns in photo controversy
- PSG beats Toulouse 3-1 in French league
- Safety of UN Nigeria HQ in question after bombing
- Gadhafi forces killed detainees, survivors say
- Hitzfeld opts for young Swiss squad vs. Bulgaria
- Damage from Irene appears to be less than feared
- Lincicome wins Canadian Women's Open by 1 stroke
- Officials: 5 dead in suicide attack in Iraq mosque
- Veteran leftist Greek politician Kyrkos dies
- Federer says he's still hungry as US Open starts
- Uncapped United trio called up for England
- Madrid thrashes Zaragoza 6-0 in Spanish opener
- Officials: 29 dead in suicide bomb in Iraq mosque
- Uncapped United trio called up for England
- Panathinaikos beats host Kerkyra 2-0
- Leipheimer wins USA Pro Cycling Challenge
- Atlantic City casinos to reopen Monday
- Man charged in attack on UK police during riots
- Cops find 5 bodies in rural area near Mexico City
- Irene's winds weaken to 50 mph over New England
- US soldier sought in 4 deaths found dead
- Cruz Azul wins 2-1 at Pumas in Mexico City derby
- Stoner pulls away for 1st Indianapolis MotoGP win
- Obama on Irene: 'This is not over'
- Broadway looks to restart on Monday after Irene
- US Open start as scheduled Monday after Irene
- 1st day of London carnival passes peacefully
- Soldier sought in 4 deaths found dead
- California beats Japan 2-1 to take LLWS
- US Open to start Monday with tweaks to schedule
- 2 fans shot outside stadium before match in Brazil
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- New York Stock Exchange ready for trading Monday
- Key Olympic basketball qualifiers start this week
- Speedway CEO wants MotoGP back in Indy next year
- Maritimo beats Sporting 3-2 in Portugal
- Maradona wins 1st game as Al Wasl coach
- Power wins from pole in Sonoma
- Ricardo Gomes in serious condition after stroke
- Winehouse tribute to highlight VMA awards
- Palmeiras beats leader Corinthians; 2 fans shot
- IRL-Indy Grand Prix of Sonoma Results
- Today In History
- Boca and San Lorenzo share 1-1 draw in derby
- Brazilian Football Results
- Hundreds protest over Mexico casino arson attack
- Turkey to return confiscated property
- Mexico's Sinaloa cartel makes big move into meth
- Irene nears US-Canada border with 50 mph winds
- Redknapp complains about bad feeling around Spurs
- Tropical storm warning lifted for Bermuda
- Israeli police: 6 wounded in apparent attack
- Minnesota win and go top of Western Conference
- Kirk Triplett wins Nationwide Tour event
- Flood worries and some relief in Irene's wake
- David Price strikes down Toronto
- As is her life, Jane Fonda biography full of drama
- Japan ruling party set to pick new leader
- Chinese refiner Sinopec 1H profit up 12 pct
- Israeli police: 5 wounded in apparent attack
- Calcavecchia wins Boeing Classic in playoff
- Hundreds protest over Mexico casino arson attack
- Trials in Chinese monk self-immolation death
- Tropical Storm Jose brushes past Bermuda
- Beyonce pregnancy announcement overshadows VMAs
- Hart fires Milwaukee Brewers over Chicago Cubs
- Australian wildfire danger follows record rains
- Results from the Argentine Apertura tournament
- Israeli police: 7 wounded in Palestinian attack
- Japan ruling party set to pick new leader
- Asian stocks up after Fed chief speech
- Sounds heard from Chinese mine where 22 missing
- Typhoon hits Taiwan after pummeling Philippines
- Sino-Forest boss quits amid Canadian investigation
- Soldier sought in 4 deaths found dead
- Patty Mills to play Down Under during NBA lockout
- Asian stocks up after Fed chief speech
- Typhoon hits Taiwan after pummeling Philippines
- Winds still strong as former Irene heads to Canada
- Sino-Forest boss quits amid Canadian investigation
- Japan party to pick 6th prime minister in 5 years
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Chinese refiner Sinopec 1H profit up 12 percent
- Fiji rugby chief refused NZ visa
- Sunday's Major League Linescores
- List of winners of 2011 MTV Video Music Awards
- PetroChina says refinery in Dalian hit by fire
- Hyleas Fountain of United States leads heptathlon
- Oil above $85 as US refineries survive hurricane
- New Zealand's penguin visitor moved to ship
- Easy Olympic berths for women's field hockey teams
- Bolt looks for redemption at worlds on Friday
- Taiwan hospital transplants 5 HIV-infected organs
- Perry wins top award but Beyonce baby tops show
- Sonny Bill Williams delays contract decision
- Race for Japanese prime minister goes to run-off
- Gulf Air says plane skids off runway in India
- `The Stranger You Seek' isn't for the squeamish
- World Athletics Championships Results
- NBA stars go home as Olympic slots at stake
- Asian stock markets rise after Fed chief's speech
- Finance minister wins Japan party vote, to be PM
- Vietnam to free more than 10,000 prisoners
- Taiwan hospital transplants 5 HIV-infected organs
- Israel lures Hollywood to film in the Holy Land
- PetroChina says refinery fire in Dalian put out
- Finance minister to be Japan's next prime minister
- Bolt says he's "extremely disappointed"
- Medical train only hope for Indians left behind
- New Zealand news agency closing after 132 years
- Calls to raise Israel-Egypt treaty troop limits
- New Zealand news agency closing after 132 years
- Chinese general spy talk leaked onto YouTube
- New Zealand's penguin visitor starts journey home
- Melbourne, Manly fined $50,000 each for brawl
- Brazilian named Qatar Olympic soccer coach
- Typhoon departs Taiwan, heads for China
- Brazilian named Qatar Olympic football coach
- PetroChina says refinery fire in Dalian put out
- Syrian security forces surround central town
- Oil below $86 as US refineries survive hurricane
- Greece's Alpha, Eurobank holding talks on merger
- All Blacks stunned at Cooper verdict
- Iraqis mourn victims of Baghdad mosque attack
- Chinese general's spy talk leaked onto YouTube
- Irene: Wet, deadly and expensive, but no monster
- HK's Cathay adds flights to clear Irene backlog
- 8 hurt in attack at Chinese child care center
- UN warns of bird flu resurgence, new Asian strain
- Scottish gov't checks on Lockerbie bomber
- Iraqis mourn victims of Baghdad mosque attack
- Deputy chief of Nepal's Maoists sworn in as new PM
- Knife attack at Chinese daycare center wounds 8
- Libyan rebels ask NATO to keep military pressure
- France deploys diplomats to Libyan capital
- World stock markets rise after Fed chief's speech
- Greece's Alpha, Eurobank hold merger talks
- New tropical depression forms, Jose to lose steam
- Libyan rebels free 10,000 from Gadhafi prisons
- Scottish gov't checks on Lockerbie bomber
- Deputy chief of Nepal's Maoists sworn in as new PM
- EuroBasket returns to Lithuania after 7 decades
- US prosecutor to probe Kosovo organ trafficking
- Bekele pulls out of 5,000 to center on Olympics
- Zuma tells 'kings of rugby' Springboks to win WCup
- Swedish bank Nordea to lay off 2,000 staff
- Tibet monk given 11 yrs in colleague's immolation
- Flooding in Nigeria's south kills at least 23
- 26 militants, 10 soldiers killed in Yemen fighting
- Stock markets rise after Fed chief's speech
- Bomber of Baghdad mosque disguised self as beggar
- Tibet monk given 11 yrs in colleague's immolation
- Cases against nearly 1,200 Kashmiris to be dropped
- China news agency warns new Japan leader
- Greek rescue creditors in Athens to review cuts
- Bolt to run for redemption in 200, 4x100 relay
- Orascom Development head appeals conviction
- Migrants group evacuates 850 more from Tripoli
- Liu Xiang leads star lineup into 110 hurdles final
- Typhoon floods homes in Taiwan, heads for China
- Hardee, Eaton relish their 1-2 finish at worlds
- Syrian forces storm northern village, kill 1
- Australian rugby league result
- Scotland says Lockerbie bomber still in Tripoli
- Lockerbie bomber in coma, near death, brother says
- Committee formed to look for new Pakistan coach
- Pope names Baltimore archbishop to new post
- Criminal cases of 1,200 Kashmiris to be dropped
- Orascom Dev't head appeals Egypt court conviction
- Greek banks to merge, form nation's biggest lender
- AP EXCLUSIVE: Afghans scuttle US-Taliban talks
- Double-amputee Pistorius fails to qualify in 400
- Rescue official: Landslides kill 23 in east Uganda
- FM Noda faces challenges as Japan's next leader
- Obama to tap Krueger for economic post
- Tough police tactics for London carnival
- Greek banks to merge, form nation's biggest lender
- Romanian government official arrested for bribes
- Estonian President Ilves re-elected
- Romanian leader backs controversial gold mine
- US prosecutor to probe Kosovo organ trafficking
- Libyan rebels ask NATO to sustain pressure
- Protests called in Spain over deficit amendment
- Libyan rebels ask NATO to keep up pressure
- Koji Murofushi wins the men's hammer at the worlds
- Let it rain: Dutch drivers scoop up swirling cash
- Cameroon boat captain is freed from pirates
- AP-GfK Poll: Obama faces trouble with key voters
- Stock futures rise after Irene weaker than feared
- Iran drops Russia's Gazprom for oil project delays
- Report: Anna Lindh's killer faked mental illness
- Amantle Montsho wins women's 400 at worlds
- Merkel stands by under-fire foreign minister
- Palestinians prepare symbolic chair for UN bid
- Defending champion Ennis takes lead in heptathlon
- IDT plans to sell plant for $26 million
- Fiji 1st to arrive for Rugby WCup
- Iran drops Gazprom from oil field
- Dayron Robles wins 110-meter hurdles at worlds
- Defending champion Ennis takes lead in heptathlon
- Israeli singer accused of skewing 'Idol' vote
- China expands controls over fast-changing banks
- Top eurozone officials discuss crisis
- Consumers spending rebounds in July, rose 0.8 pct.
- Lockerbie bomber in coma, near death, brother says
- Robles wins 110 hurdles after Liu hits last hurdle
- Kaka dismisses talk of leaving Real Madrid
- Israel army might oust women from battalion
- Protests urged in Spain over deficit amendment
- Adams defends title in women's shot put at worlds
- Russia delays missions to and from space station
- Jeter wins the women's 100 at world championships
- Estonian President Ilves re-elected
- Killer of Swedish FM says he faked mental illness
- Consumer spending rebounds, rose 0.8 pct. in July
- Russia sets Dec. 4 for parliament elections
- South Africa considers halting rhino hunts
- Michael Jackson's children visit his boyhood home
- Valeant Pharma adds $300M to repurchase authority
- Syrian forces storm northern village, kill 6
- Wojciechowski wins men's pole vault at worlds
- Betis signs City's Santa Cruz on loan for season
- German inflation down to 2.3 percent in August
- No excuses for Arsenal after Man United mauling
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- 5 detained in attack that killed 52 in Mexico
- Tough police tactics for London carnival
- Oil rises on strong consumer spending numbers
- ECB spent $9.6 billion last week on govt bonds
- Russia delays missions to and from space station
- Obama taps Krueger for economic post
- Stock rise after storm damage is less than feared
- Reus has to pull out of Germany games
- CAF moves Libya-Mozambique game to Egypt
- Leverkusen's Kadlec banned for 3 matches
- Libyan rebels ask NATO to keep up pressure
- Contracts to buy homes fell 1.3 percent in July
- New storm looms in Atlantic, but future track open
- Turkish military: Up to 160 Kurdish rebels killed
- UN envoy disputes Iraq's PM on Iranian exiles
- Bank of America sells half of its China bank stake
- Ship arrives with Tripoli evacuees in Malta
- UN envoy disputes Iraq's PM on Iranian exiles
- High tide for Brazilian yacht market
- Nokia developer community hacked
- Italy's Eni eyes restart of operations in Libya
- ECB slows down government bond-buying program
- Poland exhumes presidential plane crash victim
- Fenerbahce to appeal over European expulsion
- EU official: market turmoil threatens recovery
- Iran won't stop uranium enrichment program
- Govt official: Landslides kill 29 in east Uganda
- Running of bulls considered in USsuburb
- Merkel stands by embattled German foreign minister
- Gov't official: Landslides kill 29 in east Uganda
- Israeli singer accused of skewing 'Idol' vote
- Israeli singer accused of skewing 'Idol' vote
- Israeli singer accused of skewing 'Idol' vote
- Israeli singer accused of skewing 'Idol' vote
- Israeli singer accused of skewing 'Idol' vote
- Israeli singer accused of skewing 'Idol' vote
- Israeli singer accused of skewing 'Idol' vote
- Israeli singer accused of skewing 'Idol' vote
- Israeli singer accused of skewing 'Idol' vote
- Israeli singer accused of skewing 'Idol' vote
- Israeli singer accused of skewing 'Idol' vote
- Israeli singer accused of skewing 'Idol' vote
- Israeli singer accused of skewing 'Idol' vote
- Israeli singer accused of skewing 'Idol' vote
- Israeli singer accused of skewing 'Idol' vote
- Israeli singer accused of skewing 'Idol' vote
- EU sends humanitarian experts to Tripoli
- EU sends humanitarian experts to Tripoli
- EU sends humanitarian experts to Tripoli
- EU sends humanitarian experts to Tripoli
- EU sends humanitarian experts to Tripoli
- EU sends humanitarian experts to Tripoli
- Robles disqualified, Richardson wins 110 hurdles
- Robles disqualified, Richardson wins 110 hurdles
- Robles disqualified, Richardson wins 110 hurdles
- Robles disqualified, Richardson wins 110 hurdles
- Robles disqualified, Richardson wins 110 hurdles
- Robles disqualified, Richardson wins 110 hurdles
- Robles disqualified, Richardson wins 110 hurdles
- Robles disqualified, Richardson wins 110 hurdles
- Irene: Wet, deadly and expensive, but no monster
- Irene: Wet, deadly and expensive, but no monster
- Irene: Wet, deadly and expensive, but no monster
- Irene: Wet, deadly and expensive, but no monster
- Irene: Wet, deadly and expensive, but no monster
- Irene: Wet, deadly and expensive, but no monster
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Pope names Baltimore archbishop to new post
- Pope names Baltimore archbishop to new post
- Pope names Baltimore archbishop to new post
- Pope names Baltimore archbishop to new post
- Pope names Baltimore archbishop to new post
- Pope names Baltimore archbishop to new post
- Greek banks to merge, form nation's biggest lender
- Greek banks to merge, form nation's biggest lender
- Greek banks to merge, form nation's biggest lender
- Greek banks to merge, form nation's biggest lender
- Greek banks to merge, form nation's biggest lender
- Greek banks to merge, form nation's biggest lender
- New storm looms in Atlantic; Jose dissipates
- New storm looms in Atlantic; Jose dissipates
- New storm looms in Atlantic; Jose dissipates
- New storm looms in Atlantic; Jose dissipates
- New storm looms in Atlantic; Jose dissipates
- New storm looms in Atlantic; Jose dissipates
- Rare sea turtle spared in Egypt before slaughter
- Rare sea turtle spared in Egypt before slaughter
- Rare sea turtle spared in Egypt before slaughter
- Rare sea turtle spared in Egypt before slaughter
- Rare sea turtle spared in Egypt before slaughter
- Rare sea turtle spared in Egypt before slaughter
- Stocks rise after storm damage is less than feared
- Stocks rise after storm damage is less than feared
- Stocks rise after storm damage is less than feared
- Stocks rise after storm damage is less than feared
- Stocks rise after storm damage is less than feared
- Stocks rise after storm damage is less than feared
- German vote on euro rescue fund set for delay
- German vote on euro rescue fund set for delay
- German vote on euro rescue fund set for delay
- German vote on euro rescue fund set for delay
- German vote on euro rescue fund set for delay
- German vote on euro rescue fund set for delay
- Poland exhumes presidential plane crash victim
- Poland exhumes presidential plane crash victim
- Poland exhumes presidential plane crash victim
- Poland exhumes presidential plane crash victim
- Poland exhumes presidential plane crash victim
- Former Brazil great Zico appointed Iraq coach
- Former Brazil great Zico appointed Iraq coach
- Former Brazil great Zico appointed Iraq coach
- Former Brazil great Zico appointed Iraq coach
- Poland exhumes presidential plane crash victim
- Former Brazil great Zico appointed Iraq coach
- Former Brazil great Zico appointed Iraq coach
- Former Brazil great Zico appointed Iraq coach
- Russia sets Dec. 4 for parliament election
- Russia sets Dec. 4 for parliament election
- Russia sets Dec. 4 for parliament election
- Russia sets Dec. 4 for parliament election
- Russia sets Dec. 4 for parliament election
- Russia sets Dec. 4 for parliament election
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Standard & Poor's withdraws Sino-Forest rating
- Standard & Poor's withdraws Sino-Forest rating
- Standard & Poor's withdraws Sino-Forest rating
- Standard & Poor's withdraws Sino-Forest rating
- Standard & Poor's withdraws Sino-Forest rating
- Standard & Poor's withdraws Sino-Forest rating
- Contracts to buy homes fell 1.3 percent in July
- Contracts to buy homes fell 1.3 percent in July
- Contracts to buy homes fell 1.3 percent in July
- Contracts to buy homes fell 1.3 percent in July
- Contracts to buy homes fell 1.3 percent in July
- Contracts to buy homes fell 1.3 percent in July
- Obama taps Krueger for economic post
- Obama taps Krueger for economic post
- Obama taps Krueger for economic post
- Obama taps Krueger for economic post
- Obama taps Krueger for economic post
- Obama taps Krueger for economic post
- Italy's Eni eyes restart of operations in Libya
- Italy's Eni eyes restart of operations in Libya
- Italy's Eni eyes restart of operations in Libya
- Italy's Eni eyes restart of operations in Libya
- Italy's Eni eyes restart of operations in Libya
- Italy's Eni eyes restart of operations in Libya
- Italy's Eni eyes restart of operations in Libya
- Italy's Eni eyes restart of operations in Libya
- Italy's Eni eyes restart of operations in Libya
- Italy's Eni eyes restart of operations in Libya
- Italy's Eni eyes restart of operations in Libya
- Italy's Eni eyes restart of operations in Libya
- Lockerbie bomber is near death, brother says
- Lockerbie bomber is near death, brother says
- Lockerbie bomber is near death, brother says
- Lockerbie bomber is near death, brother says
- Lockerbie bomber is near death, brother says
- Lockerbie bomber is near death, brother says
- Former Brazil great Zico appointed Iraq coach
- Former Brazil great Zico appointed Iraq coach
- Former Brazil great Zico appointed Iraq coach
- Former Brazil great Zico appointed Iraq coach
- Former Brazil great Zico appointed Iraq coach
- Former Brazil great Zico appointed Iraq coach
- Former Brazil great Zico appointed Iraq coach
- Obama taps Krueger for economic post
- Obama taps Krueger for economic post
- Holden set to return to action after 6 months out
- Holden set to return to action after 6 months out
- Obama taps Krueger for economic post
- Holden set to return to action after 6 months out
- Holden set to return to action after 6 months out
- Obama taps Krueger for economic post
- Holden set to return to action after 6 months out
- Holden set to return to action after 6 months out
- Obama taps Krueger for economic post
- Obama taps Krueger for economic post
- Holden set to return to action after 6 months out
- Double-amputee Pistorius fails to qualify in 400
- Double-amputee Pistorius fails to qualify in 400
- Double-amputee Pistorius fails to qualify in 400
- Double-amputee Pistorius fails to qualify in 400
- Double-amputee Pistorius fails to qualify in 400
- Double-amputee Pistorius fails to qualify in 400
- Double-amputee Pistorius fails to qualify in 400
- Double-amputee Pistorius fails to qualify in 400
- Irene spoils Colombian footballers' travel plans
- Irene spoils Colombian footballers' travel plans
- Irene spoils Colombian footballers' travel plans
- Irene spoils Colombian footballers' travel plans
- Irene spoils Colombian footballers' travel plans
- Irene spoils Colombian footballers' travel plans
- Irene spoils Colombian footballers' travel plans
- Airlines resuming flights in the Northeast
- Airlines resuming flights in the Northeast
- Airlines resuming flights in the Northeast
- Airlines resuming flights in the Northeast
- Airlines resuming flights in the Northeast
- Airlines resuming flights in the Northeast
- Airlines resuming flights in the Northeast
- Airlines resuming flights in the Northeast
- Airlines resuming flights in the Northeast
- Airlines resuming flights in the Northeast
- Airlines resuming flights in the Northeast
- Airlines resuming flights in the Northeast
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Robles disqualified from 110 hurdles at worlds
- Turkish military: Up to 160 Kurdish rebels killed
- Turkish military: Up to 160 Kurdish rebels killed
- Turkish military: Up to 160 Kurdish rebels killed
- Turkish military: Up to 160 Kurdish rebels killed
- Turkish military: Up to 160 Kurdish rebels killed
- Turkish military: Up to 160 Kurdish rebels killed
- Consumer spending rebounds, rose 0.8 pct. in July
- Consumer spending rebounds, rose 0.8 pct. in July
- Consumer spending rebounds, rose 0.8 pct. in July
- Consumer spending rebounds, rose 0.8 pct. in July
- Consumer spending rebounds, rose 0.8 pct. in July
- Consumer spending rebounds, rose 0.8 pct. in July
- Obama completes economic team ahead of jobs speech
- Gap to open first Banana Republic store in France
- Russia sets Dec. 4 for parliament election
- 5 patients get HIV-infected organs in Taiwan error
- 5 detained in attack that killed 52 in Mexico
- Stocks rise after storm damage is less than feared
- US: New HIV case causes LA porn industry shutdown
- Japan: Jobless rate climbs to 4.7 percent in July
- Gadhafi's wife, 3 children flee to Algeria
- US: Obama's uncle arrested on drunk driving charge
- Prince Harry to train at US military bases
- Philippine: Leader visits China to seek investments
- UN urges progress on nuclear test ban treaty
- Organ recipients unaffected by flawed organ transplant case
- Hon Hai Announces Non-consolidated Results for the Six Month Periods
- Standard & Poor's cuts Sino-Forest rating
- NASA: Space station may be evacuated by late Nov.
- AuRico Gold buying Northgate Minerals
- Sanity probe scheduled for beheaded US boy's dad
- Stock markets rise on US data, Fed comments
- Colts activate QB Peyton Manning
- Oil rises on stronger consumer spending
- Bank of America sells half of its China bank stake
- Martin takes Vuelta time trial, Froome holds lead
- Wolfsburg signs Swedish striker Joensson
- Controversial names on Chile's victim list
- US man killed by grizzly in Yellowstone
- Serena Williams: 'I don't think about' '09 tirade
- EU official: market turmoil threatens recovery
- Humiliated by Man U rout, Arsenal compensates fans
- Controversial victims on Chile's official list
- Syrian activists warn against taking up arms
- Convicted polygamist leader hospitalized in Texas
- Convicted polygamist leader hospitalized in Texas
- Pope names Baltimore archbishop to Holy Land post
- Ship arrives with Tripoli evacuees in Malta
- Venezuelan court lets newspaper resume publishing
- Obama completes economy team ahead of jobs speech
- Mother of boy in hot sauce case to be sentenced
- 12 Americans rescued from Senegalese island
- Amantle Montsho wins women's 400 at worlds
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Sept. 4-10
- In Nigeria capital, fear and soldiers fill streets
- Alert issued in Haiti after US citizen kidnapped
- Namibia: 4 charged in theft of radioactive uranium
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Austrian cops:30 illegal immigrants in Greek bus
- Gadhafi's family fled to Algeria
- ATP Rankings
- Clinton to attend Libya meeting in Paris this week
- Gadhafi's family fled to Algeria
- WICB to meet with Guyana president over takeover
- Makoun joins Olympiakos on loan from Villa
- Forlan leaves Atletico to join Inter Milan
- Bernanke speech weighs on dollar in thin trading
- U.S. Open Results
- Mount Etna's eruption intensifies in Italy
- WTA Schedule
- US envoy complains about UN salary increase
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- Strauss-Kahn to visit IMF to say goodbye
- Candiate: US commanders should lead US troops
- 12 Americans rescued from Senegalese island
- Jeter, Richardson win gold at world championships
- Auxerre signs striker Yonathan Del Valle
- Ramadan holy month ends with Saudi moon sighting
- Deputy chief of Maoists sworn in as Nepal's new PM
- Prince Harry to train at US military bases
- Column: Liu vs. Robles, the rematch. Mouthwatering
- AU head: Libya rebels may be killing black workers
- Berdych cruises to first-round win at US Open
- Treasurys edge lower as recession fears subside
- AP source: Woods to play Frys.com Open
- Michigan man killed by grizzly in Yellowstone
- Vegas sends in 2020 Olympic letter
- 4 killed in religious rioting in central Nigeria
- Colts activate QB Peyton Manning
- Ford workers authorize strike
- Candidate: US commanders should lead US troops
- In Nigeria capital, fear and soldiers fill streets
- US envoy complains about UN salary increase
- Gadhafi's wife, sons, daughter flee to Algeria
- Tiger Woods to play Frys.com Open
- Italy scraps proposed tax on high earners
- White House doesn't think Gadhafi has left Libya
- Gadhafi's wife, 3 children flee to Algeria
- US wants Libyan review of Lockerbie bomber case
- 3 UK hospital workers arrested for manslaughter
- APNewsBreak: Janet Jackson won't attend tribute
- Latest developments in Arab world's unrest
- Federal judge blocks state illegal immigration law
- Berdych gets early win at US Open
- UCI says no further positive tests at Tour
- AP EXCLUSIVE: US-Taliban talks were making headway
- Woods to play Fall Series in October near Stanford
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Insurers lead stocks higher after weaker Irene
- Paraguay: Argentina charging too much for power
- Magna invests US$439M in electric car research
- Gold and silver fall as stock market rallies
- NYSE prep ahead of Irene ensured Monday opening
- Obama's uncle arrested on drunk driving charge
- Post-Irene Broadway box office numbers not pretty
- Italy revamps austerity plan
- Dollar dips amid mixed economic data
- Libyan Lockerbie bomber near death, family says
- Fish gets easy win to start US Open
- Family of dismembered US boy, 8, sues suspect, dad
- Wimbledon champ Kvitova upset by Dulgheru at Open
- Insurers drive stocks higher after weak Irene
- Judge limits actress' damages in 'Housewives' case
- Read, Thomson to miss World Cup opener for NZ
- Bachmann memoir coming in November
- Protection from blood clot urged
- Spanish Football Results
- Barcelona routs Villarreal 5-0 in Spanish opener
- 3 stabbed in attack on Panathinaikos supporters
- Grilled cheese with a tech twist in San Francisco
- Irene hits Colombian footballers' travel plans
- 'The Help' stays busy with $14.5M weekend
- Insurers drive stocks higher; Dow gains 254
- Bush to keynote summit on fighting extremism
- Gadhafi's wife, 3 children flee to Algeria
- Jury recommends death penalty in US family case
- Mexico: Remains of 12 found in 2 spots in north
- Sharapova rallies to stay in US Open
- Gold and silver fall as stock market rallies
- Spanish Football Summaries
- US warrantless surveillance memos still withheld
- Jackson molest case barred from doctor's trial
- Strauss-Kahn visits IMF to say goodbye
- Greece to name tax dodgers on Internet
- Sharapova rallies for victory at US Open
- Nakarawa says quitting army wasn't easy
- Keys, 16, beats Craybas, 37, in US Open 1st round
- AP source: Warren Jeffs in medically induced coma
- Ecuador buying back contaminated alcohol; 48 dead
- Tunisian breaks through at US Open
- Irene's death toll jumps; US towns battle floods
- AP Sources: NBA, players to talk Wednesday
- Family of dismembered US boy, 8, sues suspect, dad
- BVI shuts popular dive site after ship grounds
- Dempsey to miss US friendly against Costa Rica
- Sisters Grand Slam Matches
- Alaska woman in hot sauce case spared jail time
- Bluesman David 'Honey Boy' Edwards dead at 96
- Review: `The Debt' a classy, well-made thriller
- Rights concerns shadow US alliance with Indonesia
- Kenyans sending drought aid money by mobile phone
- Japan's jobless rate climbs to 4.7 percent in July
- Cost of New Zealand quakes rises to $17 billion
- Venezuela: Economy to grow in 2nd half of 2011
- UN urges progress on nuclear test ban treaty
- Experts praise decisions to evacuate from Irene
- Column: Federer won't go quietly in this Open
- HRW: Venezuela should protect rights activist
- Oudin falls in first round of US Open
- Rare find discovered in US town's Old West kitsch
- In Hurricane Irene's wake, buyer's remorse
- Philippine leader visits China to seek investments
- New HIV case causes LA porn industry shutdown
- Post-Irene Broadway box office numbers not pretty
- Obama uncle held in US by immigration officials
- Bluesman David 'Honey Boy' Edwards dead at 96
- Nuggets free agent Chandler heading to China
- US Open Glance
- 22 Chinese miners rescued after 7 days trapped
- Ryan Harrison's second US Open ends quickly
- Katrina's 6th anniversary finds Gulf Coast on mend
- Colombian couple win world salon tango competiton
- Panel reveals new details of 1940s experiment
- HRW: Venezuela should protect rights activist
- Japan PM resigns so new leader can be named
- Asian stocks rise on US spending data
- Philippine leader visits China to seek investments
- Sharapova wins, Kvitova loses on Day 1 at US Open
- Venus Williams wins 1st-round match at US Open
- Hugo Chavez tells supporters he's beating cancer
- Monfils moves on at US Open
- Yankees beat Orioles 3-2 for 4-game split
- IAAF makes donation to Japan for disaster relief
- Gee pitches Mets past Marlins 5-1 for DH sweep
- Japan Cabinet resigns, Noda to take over as PM
- Official: 140 Acapulco schools close over threats
- Birmingham owner allowed to leave HK to visit team
- New storm that could become hurricane looms
- Hugo Chavez tells supporters he's beating cancer
- Japan Cabinet resigns, Noda seen taking over as PM
- Macarthur Coal backs Peabody, ArcelorMittal bid
- China's air force to debut 2 new aerial teams
- China penalizes airline for low-fuel landing row
- Venus Williams wins 1st-round match at US Open
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- FBI: Ex-NBA player Crittenton arrested
- Federer matches Agassi for Grand Slam victories
- 5 detained in attack that killed 52 in Mexico
- Sharapova, V.Williams win; Kvitova loses at Open
- China penalizes airline for low-fuel landing row
- PHR: Libya troops held civilians as human shields
- Oil above $87 amid improving US consumer demand
- Pakistan: Bomber, companion die in premature blast
- Chernova overtakes Ennis in heptathlon at worlds
- Japan's lower house elects Noda new prime minister
- Chernova leads Ennis in heptathlon at worlds
- Most US Muslims feel targeted by terror policies
- World Athletics Championships Results
- Federer matches Agassi for Grand Slam victories
- Tough police tactics for London carnival
- Japan's parliament elects Noda new prime minister
- Asian stocks rise as US consumers spending grows
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Japan's parliament elects Noda new prime minister
- Birmingham owner allowed to leave HK to visit team
- Obama faces tight restraints in crafting jobs plan
- Sydney FC unveils Emerton as marquee signing
- Victorino homer lifts Phillies over Reds
- August is deadliest month for US in Afghanistan
- US man survives pruning shears impalement
- Federer unhappy despite US Open win
- Myanmar jails ex-army captain for dissent
- August is deadliest month for US in Afghanistan
- Talks on new US-Afghan pact strains relations
- Kashmir literary festival nixed after opposition
- Sabella acknowledges Argentina expectation
- India's economic growth slows after rate hikes
- As Japan's new leader, Noda faces host of problems
- Syrian activists: 7 killed on Muslim holiday
- Garcia guides Yankees past Orioles
- 3 Australian commandos cleared of 6 Afghan deaths
- Liberated inmates tell of 'dark age' under Gadhafi
- Gazprom's Q1 profit adds 42 pct, to $16.6 billion
- Japanese automakers report weak production in July
- 19 more China miners rescued, leaving 3 missing
- Powerful 6.8 quake hits waters off East Timor
- Fruit and vegetables rot as hunger stalks India
- Gazprom's Q1 profit up 42 pct, to $16.6 billion
- Syrian troops kill 7 on start of Muslim holiday
- Civilians exert more rule over Turkish military
- UAE's al-Serkal wants to lead Asian football
- Polish economy grew 4.3 pct on the year in Q2
- Powerful quake hits off East Timor; no damage
- SAfrica police fire rubber bullets at protesters
- 3 Australian commandos cleared of 6 Afghan deaths
- Oil freighter grounded by typhoon near Taiwan
- Norwegian among dead in Nigeria UN HQ car bombing
- Lithuanian jet crashes after midair collision
- Libyan rebels demand Algeria return Gadhafi family
- Most Japan automakers report weak July production
- Police arrest more than 270 at London carnival
- Manila sends envoy to Syria to aid repatriation
- Hunt for Gadhafi: Saddam all over again?
- Accounting body criticizes Greek debt writedowns
- Assailant subdued as police end China bus standoff
- Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic
- Business, consumer optimism slips in Europe
- 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Danish mosque
- China low-fuel landing row reflects growing pains
- World stocks rise ahead of US economic data
- Business, consumer optimism slips in Europe
- US airmen's alleged "lone wolf" killer faces trial
- European banks criticized over Greek writedowns
- England GK Green out of squad for Euro qualifiers
- SAfrica police battle stone-throwing protesters
- Wilkinson fashioning new career with clothing line
- US airmen's alleged "lone wolf" killer faces trial
- Police: Iraqi Kurdish journalist beaten by gunmen
- Kashmir literary festival nixed after opposition
- SAfrica police battle stone-throwing protesters
- Lithuanian jet crashes after midair collision
- Madrid, Barca wins signal league comes down to two
- European stocks hurt by downbeat economic report
- Civilians exert more rule over Turkish military
- 19 China miners rescued after week, 3 more missing
- Italian borrowing rates drop in 10-year bond sale
- IKEA giving UN $62 million for refugees in Kenya
- US: Man hides 7 snakes, 3 tortoises in pants
- Rights groups: Aerial strikes kill 26 in Sudan
- Rough seas stall rescue of 20 on ship off Taiwan
- Polish economy grows 4.3 pct on the year in Q2
- 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting near Danish mosque
- Vanessa Redgrave supports people facing eviction
- Chief gardener sought for British queen's estate
- S. Africa police battle stone-throwing protesters
- Bank of Italy: Govt must not retreat on austerity
- Nepal asked to find hundreds missing in conflict
- Lithuanian jet collides with NATO plane, crashes
- Lego's half-year 2011 profit soars 32 pct
- Rights group says Libyan troops used human shields
- Consulates host Denver labor rights week
- Murdoch company puts other UK papers under review
- O'Neill's Walk of Fame star in front of shoe store
- Traore joins QPR from London rival Arsenal
- Foreign, local staffers killed in Nigeria UN blast
- Chernova wins heptathlon at worlds
- Suspect drug traffickers arrested in Spain
- Chernova beats Ennis in heptathlon at worlds
- Clooney's latest opens Venice film festival
- Disaster aid account faces shortfall
- Spain lawmakers give first OK to deficit amendment
- Former VP Cheney defends practice of waterboarding
- Chernova wins heptathlon at worlds
- Banks urged to stop Zimbabwe 'blood diamond' sales
- Sven Bender pulls out of Germany games
- German league loosens investor rules slightly
- Father of US man held in Aruba: Son not a monster
- CAS upholds race walker Tysse's 2-year doping ban
- SKorea's president replaces point man on NKorea
- Yelena Isinbayeva goes out early in pole vault
- Rudisha wins men's 800 at the world championships
- Rights groups: Aerial strikes kill 26 in Sudan
- Fabiana Murer wins women's pole vault at worlds
- US stock futures fall after market's big rally
- IKEA giving UN $62 million for refugees in Kenya
- Philippines recognizes Libyan opposition
- Harting wins men's discus at world championships
- Bank of Italy warns new austerity plan monitored
- Isinbayeva fails again at the world championships
- Japan's new leader Noda sparks wariness in China
- Cholera outbreaks kill 46 in Nigeria's north
- Clooney's latest opens Venice film festival
- Zaripova wins the women's steeplechase at worlds
- NATO jet crashes after midair collision
- NATO says Libya's sides are talking in Sirte
- Oil below $87 amid downturn in stock markets
- Former Gitmo detainee brands Sept. 11 'disgusting'
- Kirani James wins the men's 400 at the worlds
- Talks with Libyan rebels on case of slain officer
- Report: Algeria to partially close Libya border
- Ukraine plans major Russian gas export cut
- Belarus to allow free currency float in mid-Sept
- Spring buying boosts home prices in US cities
- Automation in the air dulls pilot skill
- Norway's oil finds shield it from economic gloom
- Business, consumer views darken in Europe
- SKorea's president replaces point man on NKorea
- Former Gitmo detainee calls Sept. 11 'disgusting'
- Two ships of water leave Malta for Tripoli
- Bahrain says poet included in protest pardon
- Algeria: Gadhafi's daughter gives birth
- Barnes & Noble 1st quarter loss narrows
- Int'l court rejects Kenyan jurisdiction appeal
- NATO: both sides are talking in Sirte, Libya
- Libya rebels pledge assault on Gadhafi stronghold
- Eljero Elia on brink of Juventus move
- Boeing to redesign 737 engine amid competition
- Stocks fall a day after Dow jumps 254 points
- Augsburg signs Gambia's Dawda Bah
- Arsenal signs South Korea captain Park Chu-young
- Libya rebels pledge assault on Gadhafi stronghold
- Israel sends 2 warships to Egyptian border
- US consumer confidence drops in August
- Rosneft teams up with ExxonMobil in Arctic deal
- PSG signs defender Diego Lugano from Fenerbahce
- 2 charged over 'wanted' poster of Greek PM
- AP Interview: NATO shelves Kosovo troop reduction
- US consumer confidence drops in August
- US consumer confidence drops in August
- US consumer confidence drops in August
- US consumer confidence drops in August
- US consumer confidence drops in August
- US consumer confidence drops in August
- Talks on new US-Afghan pact strains relations
- Talks on new US-Afghan pact strains relations
- Talks on new US-Afghan pact strains relations
- Talks on new US-Afghan pact strains relations
- Talks on new US-Afghan pact strains relations
- Talks on new US-Afghan pact strains relations
- Talks on new US-Afghan pact strains relations
- Isinbayeva fails again at the world championships
- Isinbayeva fails again at the world championships
- Isinbayeva fails again at the world championships
- Isinbayeva fails again at the world championships
- Isinbayeva fails again at the world championships
- Isinbayeva fails again at the world championships
- Archeologists locate ruins of gladiator school
- Archeologists locate ruins of gladiator school
- Isinbayeva fails again at the world championships
- Archeologists locate ruins of gladiator school
- Archeologists locate ruins of gladiator school
- Archeologists locate ruins of gladiator school
- Isinbayeva fails again at the world championships
- Archeologists locate ruins of gladiator school
- Chernova wins heptathlon at worlds
- Chernova wins heptathlon at worlds
- Chernova wins heptathlon at worlds
- Chernova wins heptathlon at worlds
- Chernova wins heptathlon at worlds
- Chernova wins heptathlon at worlds
- Chernova wins heptathlon at worlds
- Chernova wins heptathlon at worlds
- Arsenal signs South Korea captain Park Chu-young
- Arsenal signs South Korea captain Park Chu-young
- Arsenal signs South Korea captain Park Chu-young
- Arsenal signs South Korea captain Park Chu-young
- Arsenal signs South Korea captain Park Chu-young
- Arsenal signs South Korea captain Park Chu-young
- Arsenal signs South Korea captain Park Chu-young
- Greek bank deal highlights Qatar's European push
- Greek bank deal highlights Qatar's European push
- Greek bank deal highlights Qatar's European push
- Greek bank deal highlights Qatar's European push
- Greek bank deal highlights Qatar's European push
- Greek bank deal highlights Qatar's European push
- Japan's new leader Noda sparks wariness in China
- Japan's new leader Noda sparks wariness in China
- Japan's new leader Noda sparks wariness in China
- Japan's new leader Noda sparks wariness in China
- Japan's new leader Noda sparks wariness in China
- Japan's new leader Noda sparks wariness in China
- Japan's new leader Noda sparks wariness in China
- Japan's new leader Noda sparks wariness in China
- Japan's new leader Noda sparks wariness in China
- Japan's new leader Noda sparks wariness in China
- Japan's new leader Noda sparks wariness in China
- Japan's new leader Noda sparks wariness in China
- Japan's new leader Noda sparks wariness in China
- Japan's new leader Noda sparks wariness in China
- US consumer confidence lowest in 2 years.
- US consumer confidence lowest in 2 years.
- US consumer confidence lowest in 2 years.
- US consumer confidence lowest in 2 years.
- US consumer confidence lowest in 2 years.
- US consumer confidence lowest in 2 years.
- 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting near Danish mosque
- 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting near Danish mosque
- 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting near Danish mosque
- 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting near Danish mosque
- 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting near Danish mosque
- 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting near Danish mosque
- Spain lawmakers give first OK to deficit amendment
- Spain lawmakers give first OK to deficit amendment
- Spain lawmakers give first OK to deficit amendment
- Spain lawmakers give first OK to deficit amendment
- Spain lawmakers give first OK to deficit amendment
- Spain lawmakers give first OK to deficit amendment
- Escape tunnel found at Greek prison
- Escape tunnel found at Greek prison
- Escape tunnel found at Greek prison
- Escape tunnel found at Greek prison
- Escape tunnel found at Greek prison
- Escape tunnel found at Greek prison
- PSG signs defender Diego Lugano from Fenerbahce
- PSG signs defender Diego Lugano from Fenerbahce
- PSG signs defender Diego Lugano from Fenerbahce
- PSG signs defender Diego Lugano from Fenerbahce
- PSG signs defender Diego Lugano from Fenerbahce
- PSG signs defender Diego Lugano from Fenerbahce
- PSG signs defender Diego Lugano from Fenerbahce
- Plunge in consumer confidence sends stocks lower
- Plunge in consumer confidence sends stocks lower
- Plunge in consumer confidence sends stocks lower
- Plunge in consumer confidence sends stocks lower
- Plunge in consumer confidence sends stocks lower
- Plunge in consumer confidence sends stocks lower
- US to keep Nepalese Maoists on terrorism lists
- US to keep Nepalese Maoists on terrorism lists
- US to keep Nepalese Maoists on terrorism lists
- US to keep Nepalese Maoists on terrorism lists
- US to keep Nepalese Maoists on terrorism lists
- US to keep Nepalese Maoists on terrorism lists
- Ugandan official: Landslide death toll rises to 40
- Ugandan official: Landslide death toll rises to 40
- Ugandan official: Landslide death toll rises to 40
- Ugandan official: Landslide death toll rises to 40
- Ugandan official: Landslide death toll rises to 40
- Ugandan official: Landslide death toll rises to 40
- Irene's death toll jumps; US towns battle floods
- Irene's death toll jumps; US towns battle floods
- Irene's death toll jumps; US towns battle floods
- Irene's death toll jumps; US towns battle floods
- Irene's death toll jumps; US towns battle floods
- Irene's death toll jumps; US towns battle floods
- Chinese gymnastics judge guilty of changing score
- Chinese gymnastics judge guilty of changing score
- Chinese gymnastics judge guilty of changing score
- Chinese gymnastics judge guilty of changing score
- Chinese gymnastics judge guilty of changing score
- Chinese gymnastics judge guilty of changing score
- Chinese gymnastics judge guilty of changing score
- Tropical Storm Katia strengthens in the Atlantic
- Tropical Storm Katia strengthens in the Atlantic
- Tropical Storm Katia strengthens in the Atlantic
- Tropical Storm Katia strengthens in the Atlantic
- Tropical Storm Katia strengthens in the Atlantic
- Tropical Storm Katia strengthens in the Atlantic
- Libya rebels pledge assault on Gadhafi stronghold
- Libya rebels pledge assault on Gadhafi stronghold
- Libya rebels pledge assault on Gadhafi stronghold
- Libya rebels pledge assault on Gadhafi stronghold
- Libya rebels pledge assault on Gadhafi stronghold
- Libya rebels pledge assault on Gadhafi stronghold
- Obama to speak at prayer service on Sept. 11
- Obama to speak at prayer service on Sept. 11
- Obama to speak at prayer service on Sept. 11
- Obama to speak at prayer service on Sept. 11
- Obama to speak at prayer service on Sept. 11
- Obama to speak at prayer service on Sept. 11
- San Diego boy throwing rocks hit by crossbow bolt
- San Diego boy throwing rocks hit by crossbow bolt
- San Diego boy throwing rocks hit by crossbow bolt
- San Diego boy throwing rocks hit by crossbow bolt
- San Diego boy throwing rocks hit by crossbow bolt
- San Diego boy throwing rocks hit by crossbow bolt
- Cameroon sets Oct. 9 presidential vote date
- Cameroon sets Oct. 9 presidential vote date
- Cameroon sets Oct. 9 presidential vote date
- Cameroon sets Oct. 9 presidential vote date
- Cameroon sets Oct. 9 presidential vote date
- Cameroon sets Oct. 9 presidential vote date
- Libya rebels pledge assault on Gadhafi stronghold
- Libya rebels pledge assault on Gadhafi stronghold
- Libya rebels pledge assault on Gadhafi stronghold
- Libya rebels pledge assault on Gadhafi stronghold
- Libya rebels pledge assault on Gadhafi stronghold
- Libya rebels pledge assault on Gadhafi stronghold
- S. Africa police battle stone-throwing protesters
- S. Africa police battle stone-throwing protesters
- S. Africa police battle stone-throwing protesters
- S. Africa police battle stone-throwing protesters
- S. Africa police battle stone-throwing protesters
- S. Africa police battle stone-throwing protesters
- Hunt for Gadhafi: Saddam all over again?
- Hunt for Gadhafi: Saddam all over again?
- Hunt for Gadhafi: Saddam all over again?
- Hunt for Gadhafi: Saddam all over again?
- Hunt for Gadhafi: Saddam all over again?
- Hunt for Gadhafi: Saddam all over again?
- 6 al-Qaida-linked militants killed in Yemen
- 6 al-Qaida-linked militants killed in Yemen
- 6 al-Qaida-linked militants killed in Yemen
- 6 al-Qaida-linked militants killed in Yemen
- 6 al-Qaida-linked militants killed in Yemen
- 6 al-Qaida-linked militants killed in Yemen
- Boeing to redesign 737 engine amid competition
- Boeing to redesign 737 engine amid competition
- Boeing to redesign 737 engine amid competition
- Boeing to redesign 737 engine amid competition
- Boeing to redesign 737 engine amid competition
- Boeing to redesign 737 engine amid competition
- US midfielder Bradley set to join Italian club
- US midfielder Bradley set to join Italian club
- US midfielder Bradley set to join Italian club
- US midfielder Bradley set to join Italian club
- US midfielder Bradley set to join Italian club
- US midfielder Bradley set to join Italian club
- US midfielder Bradley set to join Italian club
- S. Africa police battle stone-throwing protesters
- S. Africa police battle stone-throwing protesters
- S. Africa police battle stone-throwing protesters
- S. Africa police battle stone-throwing protesters
- S. Africa police battle stone-throwing protesters
- S. Africa police battle stone-throwing protesters
- Barnes & Noble 1st quarter loss narrows
- Barnes & Noble 1st quarter loss narrows
- Barnes & Noble 1st quarter loss narrows
- Barnes & Noble 1st quarter loss narrows
- Barnes & Noble 1st quarter loss narrows
- Barnes & Noble 1st quarter loss narrows
- Philippine leader visits China to seek investments
- Philippine leader visits China to seek investments
- Philippine leader visits China to seek investments
- Swedish papers limit web comments to stem racism
- Merkel party urges parliament say on eurozone fund
- FedEx freight unit broadens reach in Mexico
- Giffords aide says she walks with cane, is writing
- Granada signs Orellana then loans him to Celta
- Valeant Pharma to pay $77.6M for Afexa
- NY man suing Facebook has to allow email access
- Brazil president says WCup stadiums will be ready
- Daughter Gadhafi said was dead apparently lives
- Romney challenges Perry on home turf
- Court convicts 3 for blackmailing Polish senator
- Report: Shell won't stop production in Syria
- Prosecutor investigates flawed organ transplants
- US: AT&T, T-Mobile pledge to bring 5,000 jobs
- Hong Kong customs seizes big African ivory haul
- The 2011 Annual Madou Pomelo Festival
- Sony shows wearable 3-D personal theater
- UK: Murdoch company puts other UK papers under review
- Taiwan military denied penetration by Chinese
- Hospitals fined NT$150,000 for flawed transplants
- Houston Tourism Bureau working toward direct flights between Houston and Taipei
- Melbourne rank top liveable city in 2011
- Aftershocks continue after Aug. 23 US earthquake
- Stocks edge higher; Caterpillar, Boeing lead Dow
- Valencia signs pair of defenders, including Ruiz
- UK minister displays sensitive Afghanistan memo
- More headaches for US with new WikiLeaks releases
- Ghribi takes 2nd in women's steeplechase at worlds
- Oil rises as East Coast refining resumes
- Youngster from Grenada upsets Merritt at worlds
- Gadhafi loyalists blamed for Tripoli water crisis
- Davila joins Vitesse on season's loan from Chelsea
- Review: Red Hot Chili Peppers are all grown up
- Tunisia defender Ammar Jemal signs for Cologne
- Kronos Quartet, Patti Smith accept Swedish prize
- Israel sends 2 warships to Egyptian border
- Holes remain in flight school scrutiny after 9/11
- Zimbabwe government expels Libyan ambassador
- Iranian protest urges help for shrinking lake
- Somalia's refugees celebrate holiday with food aid
- ABC hopes `The Chew' can win over daytime viewers
- UK marine killed in Afghanistan
- UK to talk with Libyan rebels about slain officer
- Violent protests signal power struggle in SAfrica
- L'Oreal net profit grows 11.6 percent
- Dollar rises against euro ahead of Fed minutes
- US targets more Syrian officials with sanctions
- Boeing commits to new engine for 737
- Stocks wobble; Caterpillar, Boeing lead Dow
- Obama salutes veterans
- Review: Wayne's 'Carter IV' doesn't show growth
- AP Interview: NATO shelves Kosovo troop reduction
- Azarenka easily advances to 2nd round of US Open
- Golf Glance
- Cuban singer Milanes knocks harassment of 'Ladies'
- Syrian security forces kill 7 as holy month ends
- Reports: Hleb agrees to Wolfsburg switch
- Swedish papers limit web comments to stem racism
- Scott Parker close to joining Spurs from West Ham
- 2 NATO jets crash during military exercise
- Swansea signs German goalkeeper Gerhard Tremmel
- Petraeus retires with legacy of a difference-maker
- Gadhafi loyalists blamed for Tripoli water crisis
- Warren Jeffs sedated, responsive, should recover
- Rosneft teams up with ExxonMobil in Arctic deal
- Daniel van Buyten pulls out of Belgium games
- NJ man pleads guilty in murder of 5 teens
- Obama to speak at cathedral concert on Sept 11
- Libya rebels confident they'll catch Gadhafi
- Algeria: Gadhafi's daughter gives birth
- UN envoy: situation in Kosovo still tense
- Lyon signs defender Mouhamadou Dabo from Sevilla
- Obama salutes veterans for 'extraordinary burden'
- Greece: Bond exchange hits NBG with losses
- Bid to play Andorra-Ireland in Barcelona rejected
- Bank of America sued by US Bancorp over mortgages
- Planes, trains, buses return to normal _ almost
- Startup tries to put sociability back into movies
- The top 10 singles and albums on iTunes
- US targets more Syrian officials with sanctions
- Airlifts take food, water to cut-off US towns
- Daryl Hannah arrested in White House oil protest
- Gambhir returns to India due to concussion on tour
- Maersk Line to resume cargo shipments to Libya
- Press TV: Iran sending 2 ships to region's seas
- Some Fed officials sought more economic stimulus
- Ferrer rallies past Andreev in 4 sets at US Open
- This month America's deadliest in long Afghan war
- Test cricket to return to Sharjah
- Review: Reggae gone country weird but good
- Chinese man pleads not guilty in US car theft plot
- Beyonce's baby bump reveal sparks Twitter record
- AP: US man pleads guilty in murder of 5 teens
- Lille signs Poland striker Ireneusz Jelen
- Fiat auto sales exec resigns
- In some Libyan towns, Gadhafi supporters dig in
- British police charge teen over Anonymous attacks
- Man City players welcome Owen Hargreaves 'gamble'
- CNN gets more personal, buys iPad magazine Zite
- Newcastle signs Italy defender Santon from Inter
- Saint-Etienne agrees deals for Nicolita and Gradel
- Body found of suspect in British police death
- US bill would cut funds to pro-Palestine UN groups
- Man claims Ukraine's ex-prez had role in killing
- Wozniacki wins in straight sets to start US Open
- Yemen defense minister's convoy hit by blast
- Toddler attacked by cougar in Vancouver
- Robles: Being Cuban cost me hurdles gold medal
- 3 killed, 3 wounded in Russia's volatile Chechnya
- Treasurys rise after weak consumer confidence data
- Bolivian court convicts former military officers
- Gold rises as consumer confidence weakens
- Judge blocks effort to get Spears' med records
- Waqar leads young Pakistan in coach's last series
- Former US man convicted in Nicaragua
- Arsenal signs striker; City linked with Hargreaves
- Suarez: Coates has completed move to Liverpool
- Italian tenor in grave condition after crash
- Biden calls for new clean energy policy for US
- Pfizer, docs: New cancer pill gives hope, strategy
- Man claims Ukraine's ex-prez had role in killing
- Obama congratulates new Japanese PM Noda
- Ill Warren Jeffs being moved to prison hospital
- US sending military aid, boats to Libya neighbors
- Judge won't allow new trial for US serial killer
- UN agrees to unfreeze Libyan funds held in UK
- US military aid for neighbors of Libya
- Suspicious item found at Miami airport
- Man suing Facebook has to allow email access
- Bremen manager says Mertesacker will join Arsenal
- Dollar pares gains after Fed minutes
- Rosneft teams up with Exxon Mobil in Arctic deal
- Special Forces impersonator in US gets 21 months
- Top-seeded Djokovic advances to US Open 2nd round
- Clinton, Bush fund gives $1.4M to Haiti projects
- Rice: 9/11 showed threats come from failed states
- Stocks rise on hopes for more economic stimulus
- US senator's pie attackers get 30-day sentences
- England arrives for Rugby World Cup
- Wozniacki talks tennis, love and coaching
- Schiavone beats Voskoboeva in 3 sets at US Open
- Algeria: Gadhafis allowed humanitarian entry
- $5B deal for Australian coal company long awaited
- Libyan rebels say they're closing in on Gadhafi
- UN Council worried about Gulf of Guinea piracy
- Miami airport resumes operations after evacuation
- Battle for Lions Gate ends with investor selling
- Ill Warren Jeffs moved to prison hospital
- Rugby WCup organizers say 170,000 tickets unsold
- Review: Jake Owen needs to find his own voice
- Study: US newborn deaths on par with Qatar
- Study: US newborn deaths on par with Qatar
- Up to $60B in US war funds said wasted
- Holden returns to action after 6 months out
- Battle for Lions Gate ends with investor selling
- Novak Djokovic wins in walkover at US Open
- UN council extends Lebanon peacekeeping
- Stocks rise on hopes for more stimulus from Fed
- Rebels brought sudden end to Gadhafi regime
- Tropical Storm Katia gathers momentum in Atlantic
- Former Akamai worker pleads guilty to spy charge
- Secrecy characterizes case against ex-CIA officer
- Ex-military chiefs convicted for Bolivia crackdown
- James Franco drops out of making Broadway debut
- Consumers gloomy but their spending says otherwise
- Airlifts take food, water to cut-off US towns
- New fishing rules set for PRico, US Virgin Islands
- Sebastian Coates completes move to Liverpool
- Wozniacki saves the intrigue for later
- Ivanovic wins at US Open
- 6 in multinational gang convicted of murder in US
- Toronto bus crash kills 1 woman, injures 13
- Russian oil teams up with Exxon Mobil
- Ex-tech firm worker guilty of US spy charge
- French Open champ Li Na upset in US Open 1st round
- Trinidad girl makes Internet threat against PM
- Haitian police say kidnappers release American
- US updates rules for evacuations at nuclear plants
- Editor of Venezuelan weekly paper turns self in
- Younger Bubka wins 1st Grand Slam match at US Open
- UN agrees to unfreeze Libyan funds held in UK
- Hair transplant helped revive stressed-out Rooney
- Cuban singer Milanes blasts attacks on dissidents
- Haitian police free kidnapped American citizen
- Jeffs moved to prison hospital; condition improved
- AP Exclusive: Up to $60B in war funds said wasted
- Honduras president: No more cellphones at meetings
- Man City players welcome Owen Hargreaves 'gamble'
- Ivanovic honors grandfather with US Open win
- 14 of Chile's rescued miners get early retirement
- Police: Man with cable about neck decapitates self
- Arizona man describes shears impaling eye socket
- Younger Bubka wins 1st Grand Slam match at US Open
- Ex-tech worker in US pleads guilty in spy case
- APNewsBreak: Wikileaks says site is under attack
- AP Interview: Post-9/11 politics of Rudy Giuliani
- Perry overtakes Romney as Republican front-runner
- HASH(0x912a018)
- HASH(0x914fcec)
- HASH(0x91585f0)
- HASH(0x913f708)
- HASH(0x91b4628)
- HASH(0x91478a0)
- Amnesty alleges death, torture in Syrian prisons
- American Samoa sued for age discrimination
- Cartoonists plan Sept. 11 anniversary tribute
- Jerry Lewis a no show at Telethon after 45 years
- Japan factory output up for fourth straight month
- Wikileaks site comes under attack
- Tseng to defend Australian Open title
- Agents raid US gun store in border smuggling case
- Brisbane signs Canada's Nakajima-Farran
- Argentine pair win on final day of tango contest
- French Open champ Li Na upset in US Open 1st round
- 2 Tibet monks sentenced over colleague's death
- Kaniskina wins women's 20-kilometer walk at worlds
- Argentina, Brazil win Olympic qualifying openers
- 2 fires at Australia immigration detention center
- Asia markets lower on slumping US, EU confidence
- New Zealand appoints 20th governor general
- Review: Denying inhibition in `Old Fashioned Orgy'
- Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano blasts out ash
- US man describes shears impaling eye socket
- Kaniskina wins 3rd straight 20K walk at worlds
- Report: Philippines lashes out at ex-US envoy
- Vietnam sentences 6 to death for drug trafficking
- Justin Bieber, his Ferrari fine after minor crash
- Police: 7 more suspects wanted in casino arson
- Halladay stars as Phillies smash Reds
- 5 players banned for life for assault on referee
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Kaniskina wins women's 20-kilometer walk at worlds
- Dream win yet Fever gets playoff berth
- Documentary: Last-minute doubts on bin Laden raid
- Asia stocks mixed as US, EU confidence slumps
- Farr-Jones says All Blacks still WCup favorites
- US officials replaced over border gun scandal
- Philippine 2Q economic growth slows to 3.4 percent
- ConocoPhillips says 99 pct of China spill cleared
- Judge strikes down key parts of Texas sonogram law
- Hong Kong customs seizes big African ivory haul
- Nadal has shaky start to US Open title defense
- Documentary: Last-minute doubts on bin Laden raid
- Indian cabinet rejects sports tenure limits
- Headgear ban at NY amusement park sparks scuffles
- Ex-boxing champ De La Hoya admits addictions
- Australian High Court rules against refugee swap
- US man pleads guilty in 1978 murder of 5 teens
- China ramps up security for expo in troubled west
- Philippines slams ex-US envoy over cable remarks
- AT&T, T-Mobile pledge to bring 5,000 jobs to US
- Yankees win 5-2 to close on Red Sox
- Oil falls to near $88 on surprise US supply jump
- U.S. Open Results
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- US boy throwing rocks hit by crossbow
- US Open Glance
- Seattle, Chicago to clash in US Open Cup final
- Filipino militant warns of post-Ramadan attacks
- Huntsman to offer tax, trade plan to create jobs
- Panel: widespread waste and fraud in war spending
- Asian stocks rise as selloffs create bargains
- EU police launch operation in Kosovo's tense north
- Australia bats first in 1st test vs. Sri Lanka
- Petraeus leaving Army after 37 years to head CIA
- Daughter Gadhafi said was dead apparently lives
- Security on rise for Sept. 11 anniversary
- Sony shows wearable 3-D personal theater
- Murdoch company puts other UK papers under review
- US airmen's alleged 'lone wolf' killer faces trial
- Police: Car bomb kills 5 in southwest Pakistan
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- EU police launch operation in Kosovo's tense north
- Australian High Court rules against refugee swap
- Sony shows wearable 3-D personal theater
- Police: Car bomb kills 5 in southwest Pakistan
- Solitary holdout refuses to leave Japan nuke zone
- Solitary holdout refuses to leave Japan nuke zone
- Filipino militant warns of post-Ramadan attacks
- Asia's big guns begin quest to qualify for 2014
- Japan factory output up for fourth straight month
- Police: Suicide car bomb kills 5 in SW Pakistan
- Sony, Toshiba, Hitachi join forces in displays
- Libya's rebels learn to patrol loyalist territory
- Philippine leader urges China to boost investment
- Many stories make up World Cup plot
- 400 patients crowd eye hospital in Kabul every day
- UK retailer Tesco plans to leave Japan
- Volvo, Siemens in electric car cooperation
- ConocoPhillips says 99 pct of China spill cleared
- Australia 76-2 at lunch vs. Sri Lanka
- Rugby World Cup Squads
- Sri Lanka-Australia first test
- A capsule look at the 6 previous Rugby World Cups
- England heads to World Cup big on bulk and hope
- Ireland hoping to reverse lead-in form at RWC
- Lievremont aims to guide France to 1st WCup title
- Lean and mean Wales confident of RWC success
- Finland's UPM to cut 1,170 workers, close mills
- Suicide car bomb kills 10 in southwest Pakistan
- Another human foot washes ashore in Canada
- Italy aiming to reach first WCup quarterfinal
- Philippine leader urges China to boost investment
- Carrefour posts net loss in 1st half
- Robinson and Scotland with a point to prove at RWC
- Carter may hold key to New Zealand's Cup hopes
- South Africa greats aim to go out at the very top
- Genia making his mark for Wallabies at WCup
- Finland's UPM to cut 1,170 workers, close mills
- More Germans out of work in August
- World stocks rise as selloffs create bargains
- Oil hovers near $89 amid surprise US supply jump
- Hannover signs Daniel Royer
- Sweden's Ericsson to open network center in China
- Eurozone inflation steady at 2.5 pct
- 8 dead in Chechnya suicide bombings
- US midfielder Michael Bradley joins Chievo Verona
- Tripoli celebrates holiday, Gadhafi's ouster
- NKorea launches tours from China, snubbing SKorea
- France has $10.9 billion in Libyan assets
- US airmen's alleged killer on trial in Germany
- Russian bailiffs search BP's office in Moscow
- Katia gaining strength, could become a hurricane
- Greece in talks on how to limit recession
- IMF reaches new deal with Serbia on loan
- Elia joins Juventus; Inter chasing Palacio
- Azarenka not talking yet about facing Serena
- Shooting suspect admits killing 2 US airmen
- Japan factory output falls short of expectations
- Eurozone inflation data suggest no more rate hikes
- Danish economy not in a recession, data shows
- Ultimate Frisbee lands in North Korea
- Report: German Cabinet approves euro fund changes
- Sri Lanka vs. Australia 1st test Scoreboard
- Russian bailiffs search BP's office in Moscow
- Tourist carves initials on Spain's Alhambra
- Sporting signs Brazil midfielder Elias
- Bahrain activists blame police in boy's death
- Lukoil's Q2 profit up 67 pct on higher oil prices
- Syrian security forces carry out raids, arrests
- Herath 3 wickets, holds Australia to 157-5 at tea
- Cameron: Libya will cooperate on policewoman death
- Switzerland releases Emeghara for Lorient transfer
- Shooting suspect admits killing US airmen
- PSV signs striker Tim Matavz from Groningen
- Analysis: New Japan premier must unify party
- Elia joins Juventus; Inter chasing Palacio
- Vasco says Dutch arm was hacked
- German Cabinet approves euro fund changes
- IMF reaches new deal with Serbia on loan
- German jobless figures inch up in August
- Libyans celebrate Muslim holiday, Gadhafi ouster
- 'Fright Night' cast looks for European success
- China's Wen says stable prices still goal
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Dartmouth student facing drug charges
- Court voids Australia's refugee deal with Malaysia
- Rights activists: Libya must surrender Gadhafi
- Germany: won't use nuclear plant as winter reserve
- Woods must stay in top 50 to play his own event
- EU examines French aid to news agency AFP
- Jadeja to replace Gambhir in India's ODI squad
- Inside the spy unit that NYPD says doesn't exist
- Birmingham City borrows $10M from new deputy chair
- A little less glitz on Broadway this season
- World stocks rise on Fed stimulus hopes
- China's Wen says controlling inflation still goal
- Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole joins Lille on loan
- OSCE backs Serbia gay pride march
- Madrid loans castaway Pedro Leon to Getafe
- Nigeria: 2 suspects arrested in UN HQ bombing
- McIlroy aims to be world No. 1 with Wozniacki
- Germany to book Euro 2012 place with Austria win
- Giants Egypt, Cameroon on brink of elimination
- Brunswick sells Sealine boats brand
- AP Exclusive: Japan nuke holdout resolved to stay
- Santander signs Greece midfielder Tziolis on loan
- France seeks control of Euro 2012 qualifying group
- Brown-Forman posts higher 1Q profit
- Nigeria: 2 suspects arrested in UN HQ bombing
- Trezeguet joins UAE's Baniyas on 1-year contract
- Spanish police arrest Briton accused of sex abuse
- Amnesty: Libya's rebels must end abuse of blacks
- US stock futures rise at end of volatile August
- Hleb joins Wolfsburg on loan from Barcelona
- Monsanto seeks OK for low-fat soybean
- France seeks funds for Libya before Paris meeting
- BP calls search of Moscow office an illegal raid
- Oil below $88 after surprise US supply jump
- Australia make 273 vs Sri Lanka in 1st test
- Brown-Forman posts higher 1Q profit
- Greece in talks on how to limit recession
- Australia all out for 273 vs Sri Lanka in 1st test
- Germany to book Euro 2012 place with Austria win
- Ex-Croat PM charged for abuse of office in 1990s
- Hack may have hit Google users in Iran
- New Argie coach developing rapport with Messi
- Spanish PM: deficit cap amendment essential
- Honda, Nakamura ruled out of World Cup qualifiers
- Dutch look to break down San Marino defense
- Ireland's unemployment rate rises to 14.4 percent
- German Cabinet approves euro fund changes
- UCI gives Belgium extra race in World Tour
- Germany holds off on airport body scanners
- Spanish town painted red in annual tomato fight
- Suspect admits killing US airmen at German airport
- Strike affects Italy's preparations for qualifiers
- Organizers: OSCE backs Serbia gay pride
- Rights activists urge Libya to hand over Gadhafi
- EU set to relax Libya sanctions
- Denmark's Kjaer joins Rome
- Spanish PM: deficit cap amendment essential
- New Argentina coach hopes for rapport with Messi
- Swiss gov't: franc still 'massively overvalued'
- Sarkozy denies claims of illegal campaign cash
- Scott Parker joins Tottenham from West Ham
- Rapper T.I. released from prison 1 month early
- Max Gradel joins Saint-Etienne on 4-year deal
- US man faces Aruba judge in case of missing woman
- Materials companies lead stocks higher
- SAfrica: Black farmers sell farms back to whites
- Hollywood's summer story: more dollars, fewer fans
- Carvalho misses Portugal game after leaving camp
- AP INTERVIEW: 'Fright Night' seeks Europe success
- Servette gets Benfica's Roderick on season loan
- Austria: police stop van with illegal immigrants
- Josip Simunic signs for Dinamo Zagreb
- Daniel Geale retains IBF middleweight title
- Flooding in southwest Nigeria kills 102 people
- Star Alliance's Albrecht to take over at Austrian
- Russian oil firm ships diesel to Libya rebels
- Arsenal completes signing of defender Santos
- Australia all out for 273 vs Sri Lanka in 1st test
- Strong autos drove July factory orders up 2.4 pct.
- Serbia beats Italy 80-68 at Europeans
- Rebels: Gadhafi son al-Saadi negotiates surrender
- Elia joins Juventus; Inter signs Zarate
- Sarkozy denies claims of illegal campaign cash
- Colorado logger cuts off toes after foot is pinned
- Dutch look to break down San Marino defense
- Georgia beats Belgium in first round of Eurobasket
- Ceremony ends UK market town's repatriation role
- Spanish town painted red in annual tomato fight
- Evian signs Christian Poulsen from Liverpool
- Man steals 8-foot whale tooth from Norway museum
- Tiger honored at being Presidents Cup pick
- European Basketball Championship Results
- Rise in factory orders pushes stocks higher
- Hamburg signs Croatian Ivo Ilicevic
- Flooding persists as East Coast reels from Irene
- Flooding persists as East Coast reels from Irene
- Flooding persists as East Coast reels from Irene
- Flooding persists as East Coast reels from Irene
- Flooding persists as East Coast reels from Irene
- Flooding persists as East Coast reels from Irene
- England youngsters hope for Bulgaria repeat
- England youngsters hope for Bulgaria repeat
- England youngsters hope for Bulgaria repeat
- England youngsters hope for Bulgaria repeat
- England youngsters hope for Bulgaria repeat
- England youngsters hope for Bulgaria repeat
- England youngsters hope for Bulgaria repeat
- Police detains Russian opposition activists
- Police detains Russian opposition activists
- Police detains Russian opposition activists
- Police detains Russian opposition activists
- Police detains Russian opposition activists
- Police detains Russian opposition activists
- Gibson deal with ex-girlfriend heads to court
- Gibson deal with ex-girlfriend heads to court
- Gibson deal with ex-girlfriend heads to court
- Gibson deal with ex-girlfriend heads to court
- Gibson deal with ex-girlfriend heads to court
- Gibson deal with ex-girlfriend heads to court
- Rebels: Gadhafi son offers to surrender
- Rebels: Gadhafi son offers to surrender
- Rebels: Gadhafi son offers to surrender
- Rebels: Gadhafi son offers to surrender
- Rebels: Gadhafi son offers to surrender
- Rebels: Gadhafi son offers to surrender
- Bahrain activists blame police in boy's death
- Bahrain activists blame police in boy's death
- Bahrain activists blame police in boy's death
- Bahrain activists blame police in boy's death
- Bahrain activists blame police in boy's death
- Bahrain activists blame police in boy's death
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Montenegro beats Macedonia 70-65 at Europeans
- Montenegro beats Macedonia 70-65 at Europeans
- Montenegro beats Macedonia 70-65 at Europeans
- Montenegro beats Macedonia 70-65 at Europeans
- Montenegro beats Macedonia 70-65 at Europeans
- Montenegro beats Macedonia 70-65 at Europeans
- Austria: police detain 53 illegal immigrants
- Montenegro beats Macedonia 70-65 at Europeans
- Justice Department blocks AT&T-T-Mobile merger
- Justice Department blocks AT&T-T-Mobile merger
- Justice Department blocks AT&T-T-Mobile merger
- Justice Department blocks AT&T-T-Mobile merger
- Justice Department blocks AT&T-T-Mobile merger
- Justice Department blocks AT&T-T-Mobile merger
- Europe steps up moves of support for new Libya
- Europe steps up moves of support for new Libya
- Europe steps up moves of support for new Libya
- Europe steps up moves of support for new Libya
- Europe steps up moves of support for new Libya
- Europe steps up moves of support for new Libya
- Europe steps up moves of support for new Libya
- Europe steps up moves of support for new Libya
- Europe steps up moves of support for new Libya
- Europe steps up moves of support for new Libya
- Europe steps up moves of support for new Libya
- Europe steps up moves of support for new Libya
- UK travelers in court fighting eviction
- UK travelers in court fighting eviction
- UK travelers in court fighting eviction
- UK travelers in court fighting eviction
- UK travelers in court fighting eviction
- UK travelers in court fighting eviction
- Arsenal completes signing of defender Santos
- Arsenal completes signing of defender Santos
- Arsenal completes signing of defender Santos
- Arsenal completes signing of defender Santos
- Arsenal completes signing of defender Santos
- Arsenal completes signing of defender Santos
- Arsenal completes signing of defender Santos
- Strong autos drove July factory orders up 2.4 pct.
- Strong autos drove July factory orders up 2.4 pct.
- Strong autos drove July factory orders up 2.4 pct.
- Strong autos drove July factory orders up 2.4 pct.
- Strong autos drove July factory orders up 2.4 pct.
- Strong autos drove July factory orders up 2.4 pct.
- Jupiter-bound craft snaps photo of Earth and moon
- Jupiter-bound craft snaps photo of Earth and moon
- Jupiter-bound craft snaps photo of Earth and moon
- Jupiter-bound craft snaps photo of Earth and moon
- Jupiter-bound craft snaps photo of Earth and moon
- Jupiter-bound craft snaps photo of Earth and moon
- Arsenal signs defenders Santos and Mertesacker
- Arsenal signs defenders Santos and Mertesacker
- Arsenal signs defenders Santos and Mertesacker
- Arsenal signs defenders Santos and Mertesacker
- Arsenal signs defenders Santos and Mertesacker
- Arsenal signs defenders Santos and Mertesacker
- Arsenal signs defenders Santos and Mertesacker
- Bombardier Q2 profit soars 53 percent
- Bombardier Q2 profit soars 53 percent
- Bombardier Q2 profit soars 53 percent
- Bombardier Q2 profit soars 53 percent
- Bombardier Q2 profit soars 53 percent
- Bombardier Q2 profit soars 53 percent
- 2nd US PGA Tour playoff getting ready after storm
- 2nd US PGA Tour playoff getting ready after storm
- 2nd US PGA Tour playoff getting ready after storm
- 2nd US PGA Tour playoff getting ready after storm
- 2nd US PGA Tour playoff getting ready after storm
- 2nd US PGA Tour playoff getting ready after storm
- 2nd US PGA Tour playoff getting ready after storm
- England youngsters hope for Bulgaria repeat
- England youngsters hope for Bulgaria repeat
- England youngsters hope for Bulgaria repeat
- England youngsters hope for Bulgaria repeat
- England youngsters hope for Bulgaria repeat
- England youngsters hope for Bulgaria repeat
- England youngsters hope for Bulgaria repeat
- Spain holds off Poland 83-78 at Europeans
- Spain holds off Poland 83-78 at Europeans
- Spain holds off Poland 83-78 at Europeans
- Spain holds off Poland 83-78 at Europeans
- Spain holds off Poland 83-78 at Europeans
- Spain holds off Poland 83-78 at Europeans
- Spain holds off Poland 83-78 at Europeans
- Romania plans to evacuate citizens from Syria
- Romania plans to evacuate citizens from Syria
- Romania plans to evacuate citizens from Syria
- Romania plans to evacuate citizens from Syria
- Romania plans to evacuate citizens from Syria
- Romania plans to evacuate citizens from Syria
- Austrian police detain 53 illegal migrants
- Austrian police detain 53 illegal migrants
- Austrian police detain 53 illegal migrants
- Austrian police detain 53 illegal migrants
- Austrian police detain 53 illegal migrants
- Austrian police detain 53 illegal migrants
- Besiktas in talks with Schalke for Edu
- Besiktas in talks with Schalke for Edu
- Besiktas in talks with Schalke for Edu
- Besiktas in talks with Schalke for Edu
- Besiktas in talks with Schalke for Edu
- Besiktas in talks with Schalke for Edu
- Besiktas in talks with Schalke for Edu
- Justice Department blocks AT&T-T-Mobile merger
- Justice Department blocks AT&T-T-Mobile merger
- Justice Department blocks AT&T-T-Mobile merger
- Justice Department blocks AT&T-T-Mobile merger
- Justice Department blocks AT&T-T-Mobile merger
- Justice Department blocks AT&T-T-Mobile merger
- Analysis: New Japan premier must unify party
- Analysis: New Japan premier must unify party
- Analysis: New Japan premier must unify party
- Analysis: New Japan premier must unify party
- Analysis: New Japan premier must unify party
- Analysis: New Japan premier must unify party
- Analysis: New Japan premier must unify party
- Analysis: New Japan premier must unify party
- Analysis: New Japan premier must unify party
- Analysis: New Japan premier must unify party
- Analysis: New Japan premier must unify party
- Analysis: New Japan premier must unify party
- Analysis: New Japan premier must unify party
- Analysis: New Japan premier must unify party
- Serbia beats Italy 80-68 at Europeans
- Serbia beats Italy 80-68 at Europeans
- Serbia beats Italy 80-68 at Europeans
- Serbia beats Italy 80-68 at Europeans
- Serbia beats Italy 80-68 at Europeans
- Serbia beats Italy 80-68 at Europeans
- Serbia beats Italy 80-68 at Europeans
- Natural gas rises after Irene, oil flat
- Natural gas rises after Irene, oil flat
- Natural gas rises after Irene, oil flat
- Natural gas rises after Irene, oil flat
- Natural gas rises after Irene, oil flat
- Natural gas rises after Irene, oil flat
- Jupiter-bound craft snaps photo of Earth and moon
- Jupiter-bound craft snaps photo of Earth and moon
- Jupiter-bound craft snaps photo of Earth and moon
- Jupiter-bound craft snaps photo of Earth and moon
- Jupiter-bound craft snaps photo of Earth and moon
- Jupiter-bound craft snaps photo of Earth and moon
- Bombardier Q2 profit soars 53 percent
- Bombardier Q2 profit soars 53 percent
- Bombardier Q2 profit soars 53 percent
- Bombardier Q2 profit soars 53 percent
- Bombardier Q2 profit soars 53 percent
- Bombardier Q2 profit soars 53 percent
- Spain holds off Poland 83-78 at Europeans
- Spain holds off Poland 83-78 at Europeans
- Spain holds off Poland 83-78 at Europeans
- Spain holds off Poland 83-78 at Europeans
- Spain holds off Poland 83-78 at Europeans
- Spain holds off Poland 83-78 at Europeans
- Spain holds off Poland 83-78 at Europeans
- Wonder to make musical tribute to Motown's Edwards
- Wonder to make musical tribute to Motown's Edwards
- Wonder to make musical tribute to Motown's Edwards
- Wonder to make musical tribute to Motown's Edwards
- Wonder to make musical tribute to Motown's Edwards
- Wonder to make musical tribute to Motown's Edwards
- 2nd US PGA Tour playoff getting ready after storm
- 2nd US PGA Tour playoff getting ready after storm
- 2nd US PGA Tour playoff getting ready after storm
- 2nd US PGA Tour playoff getting ready after storm
- 2nd US PGA Tour playoff getting ready after storm
- 2nd US PGA Tour playoff getting ready after storm
- 2nd US PGA Tour playoff getting ready after storm
- Petraeus warns against excessive US defense cuts
- Petraeus warns against excessive US defense cuts
- Petraeus warns against excessive US defense cuts
- Petraeus warns against excessive US defense cuts
- Petraeus warns against excessive US defense cuts
- Petraeus warns against excessive US defense cuts
- Fulham signs Czech defender Zdenek Grygera
- Fulham signs Czech defender Zdenek Grygera
- Fulham signs Czech defender Zdenek Grygera
- Fulham signs Czech defender Zdenek Grygera
- Fulham signs Czech defender Zdenek Grygera
- Fulham signs Czech defender Zdenek Grygera
- Fulham signs Czech defender Zdenek Grygera
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Scott Parker joins Tottenham from West Ham
- Scott Parker joins Tottenham from West Ham
- Scott Parker joins Tottenham from West Ham
- Scott Parker joins Tottenham from West Ham
- Scott Parker joins Tottenham from West Ham
- Scott Parker joins Tottenham from West Ham
- Scott Parker joins Tottenham from West Ham
- US gov't sues to block AT&T, T-Mobile merger
- Greepeace blocks oil company's office in Brazil
- Portugal gov't cranks up debt reduction effort
- Robert Downey Jr., wife expecting their 1st child
- Crude oil supplies increase by 5.3 million barrels
- Arsenal signs defenders Santos and Mertesacker
- Swiss ignored up to 10,000 Iraqi asylum requests
- Soderling withdraws from US Open due to illness
- Spain, Serbia open with wins at Europeans
- Angelou says quote in MLK Memorial out of context
- Tiger honored at being Presidents Cup pick
- US: Government sues to block AT&T, T-Mobile merger
- Libyan leader's son vows no surrender to rebels
- Taiwan high-speed rail profits after 4 years of operation
- 2011 Dance of the Feast Charity Performance
- Panama: 2 ministers resign after finance minister fired
- Central bank governor: no interest in becoming DPP running mate
- Water, ash flow down volcano south of Mexico City
- Taiwan: Chairman of IC provider Raydium dies in paragliding accident
- Brand new Italian restaurant 'la FESTA' grand opening at five star Grand Victoria Hotel
- Le Meridien Taipei invites World Pastry Cup Champion chef to Taiwan
- City of Dreams sets the scene for Korean movie ‘The Thieves’
- Exquisite Mid-Autumn Festival gift package at the Miramar Garden Taipei
- New EETO Head sanguine about Taiwan’s ties with Europe
- Yao asks that Hall nomination be put on hold
- Ceremony ends UK market town's repatriation role
- Iran: Parliament speaker to visit North Korea
- Jury deliberates pilot's fate in drowning case
- Rennes signs Youssouf Hadji from Nancy
- Moncoutie wins stage, Wiggins takes Vuelta lead
- Geneva-based Gunvor ships diesel to Libya rebels
- Finland's UPM to cut 1,300 workers, close mills
- Libyan rebels: Gadhafi son offers to surrender
- UK travelers lose bid to fight eviction
- Rapper T.I. released from prison 1 month early
- Fed stimulus hopes drive stock market rally
- New for 2012: Live Olympic coverage in 3-D
- Hleb expected, Diego to depart Bundesliga
- Colombia's defense minister steps down
- Germany set to become first Euro 2012 qualifier
- Jupiter-bound craft snaps pic of Earth and moon
- Obama to address Congress next week on jobs
- Katia strengthening; too early to determine threat
- Dutch probe uncovers hidden child porn sites in US
- 3 hospitalized after suspicious parcel at air base
- George Clooney rules out political bid in US
- IBM buys security analysis software company i2
- Son of former Canadian premier sentenced
- Judge: Mel Gibson to pay ex-girlfriend $750,000
- Flooding in southwest Nigeria kills 102 people
- Mexico gov opens corruption probe in deadly fire
- Contador happy with season, Tour is 2012 objective
- France beats Latvia 89-78 at Europeans
- Maroon 5 making moves thanks to 'Jagger,' 'Voice'
- Chile's first lady says miners won't be abandoned
- Inter signs Zarate; Elia joins Juventus
- Dow up for a fourth day, turns positive for 2011
- Turkey cruises past Portugal 79-56 at Europeans
- European Championship Results
- Petraeus says US troop support must be priority
- Ghana 'relieved' by lifting of IOC suspension
- Eni sets Oct. 15 goal for Libyan gas
- US panel: Widespread waste, fraud in war spending
- Slovenia overpowers Bulgaria 67-59 at Europeans
- Carmelita Jeter highlights US sprints at worlds
- S. Africa: Black farmers sell farms back to whites
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Hleb arrives, Diego to depart Bundesliga
- Greece beats Bosnia 76-67 at Europeans
- Council amends ruling on Dire Straits' song
- EU police raid houses in Kosovo's tense north
- Hleb arrives, Diego departs Bundesliga
- 3 hospitalized after suspicious parcel at air base
- Wonder makes musical tribute to Motown's Edwards
- Aronofsky praises 'exciting' Venice lineup
- Neb. governor urges Obama to deny pipeline permit
- Ancient humans used hand axes earlier than thought
- Injured Robinho dropped from Brazil squad
- Iran: Don't let West hijack Mideast revolutions
- Nigeria hunts al-Qaida-linked man in UN HQ bombing
- Colorado logger cuts off toes after foot is pinned
- France wants bigger role in Mideast peace talks
- Natural gas rises, oil above $89
- Diego agrees to loan to Atletico Madrid
- Mel Gibson to pay $750,000 to settle custody case
- Police: Teen honed knife before stabbing principal
- Kelli O'Hara cast opposite Matthew Broderick
- Solar company that got federal loan shuts down
- Solar company that got US loan shuts down
- EU examines French aid to news agency AFP
- Liberia voters reject all 4 items on referendum
- 10th-seeded Almagro loses to Benneteau at US Open
- Sao Paulo funeral workers strike, delaying burials
- Hleb arrives, Diego departs Bundesliga
- Colombia court reinstates conviction in Galan hit
- T.I. leaves US prison early with TV, book deals
- Ethiopia arrests 2 politicians: rights group
- Ajax signs striker Dmitry Bulykin from Anderlecht
- Karzai adviser: Most Afghans want US troops
- Jesse J lead nominee for MOBO Awards
- Strong manufacturing report gives dollar a boost
- APNewsBreak: Judge issues order over mustangs
- Saab owner posts nearly $220 million loss in Q2
- Iran leader: West cannot `confiscate' Arab Spring
- Zvonareva needs 3 sets to beat Bondarenko at Open
- Man City completes signing of Hargreaves
- FIA approves F1 calendar for 2012
- Saab owner posts nearly $220 million loss in Q2
- India bowled out for 165 in T20 vs England
- England vs. India Scoreboard
- US calls Syrian minister Assad's 'shameless tool'
- The 7 largest cellphone companies in the US
- US says no plans to link Libya aid to Lockerbie
- Review: Campbell's slow exit should be heard
- Algeria opposition denounces letting Gadhafis in
- Timeline: Key events in AT&T's bid to buy T-Mobile
- France: Syria's Assad has done the 'irreparable'
- ABC airing new Jackie Kennedy interviews Sept. 13
- Irish, Russians, Slovaks in 3-way Group B battle
- British cadet dies after US skydiving accident
- Rebels: son of Libyan intelligence chief killed
- AP IMPACT: Pakistani fertilizer fuels Afghan bombs
- Official: Obama uncle here illegally since 1992
- US appeals court considers wiretapping lawsuits
- Gibson to pay ex $750K to settle nasty legal fight
- Coach Ricardo Gomes improving after head surgery
- Industrial metals rise on stronger factory orders
- Call of the Wild: Autumn elk bugling in Estes Park
- Libyan leader's sons make dueling statements
- Right at Home: On the road to fall trends
- Long Beach port tentatively OKs $240M Toyota deal
- NYPD monitored where Muslims ate, shopped, prayed
- Nowitzki leads Germany past Israel at Europeans
- Lessons from Iraq loom at Paris meeting on Libya
- TechBits package
- Bolton signs Kakuta, Ngog on deadline day
- Police: Car bomb kills 5 in Baghdad
- Treasury yields rise on jump in factory orders
- 6th man charged in UK hit-and-run riot deaths
- US security intensifying as Sept. 11 date nears
- Lithuania holds off Britain 80-69 at Europeans
- US case lifts lid on secret post Sept. 11 flights
- Latest developments in Arab world's unrest
- APNewsBreak: Judge takes BLM to task over mustangs
- Venus Williams pulls out of US Open with illness
- Croatia edged Finland 84-79 at Europeans
- US: No plans to tie Libya aid to Lockerbie case
- Natural gas rises, crude oil edges lower
- Russia tops Ukraine 73-64 at Europeans
- Twice-deported fugitive arrested in Canada
- Report: Greece set to miss deficit target
- England beats India by 6 wickets in T20
- AP Interview: On 9/11, cardinal consoles a city
- Murray reaches 2nd round at US Open
- Libyan leader's son vows no surrender to rebels
- England beats India by 6 wickets in T20 match
- Niagara Falls boat captain retiring after 36 years
- Arsenal races against transfer clock to strengthen
- NBA stars shine as favorites win at Europeans
- Venus Williams out of US Open; Zvonareva wins
- Video game console case offers gaming on the go
- Lawyer: Austria incest suspect to plead not guilty
- House leader suggests to Obama a Sept. 8 address
- Detention extended again in Aruba missing case
- Eastern US struggles to recover from Irene
- AP Interview: On 9/11, cardinal consoles a city
- Lawyer of incest suspect plans not guilty plea
- US panel: Widespread waste,fraud in war spending
- Poverty trumps honesty in 'Temporal Powers'
- Solar company that got federal loan shuts down
- Reputed Jamaican drug kingpin pleads guilty in NYC
- Palacios leaves Spurs for Stoke
- Ireland enters World Cup on rankings low
- US: No specific terror threat for Sept. 11 date
- Venus Williams pulls out of US Open with illness
- Investors file class suit against Sino-Forest
- Lyon signs midfielder Gueida Fofana on 4-year deal
- Flight paths echo detainees' arrests and movements
- Arsenal signs Yossi Benayoun from Chelsea
- Feds drop remaining charges against Bonds
- Greenpeace blocks oil company's office in Brazil
- Alyssa Milano and husband welcome a baby boy
- Meireles hands in transfer request at Liverpool
- Craig Bellamy leaves Man City to rejoin Liverpool
- Bryan brothers upset in first round of US Open
- NBA lockout: Players, owners meet in Manhattan
- Detention extended in Aruba missing woman case
- Tigers rally to beat Royals 5-4
- Arsenal signs Yossi Benayoun on loan from Chelsea
- A Gadhafi son vows no surrender to Libyan rebels
- BNY Mellon CEO Robert Kelly quits, successor named
- Post-9/11, a security blanket for a wounded nation
- Chilean officer gets military justice in killing
- Fiji to complain to IRB over NZ sanctions
- Chelsea signs Meireles from Liverpool
- Judge OKs lawsuit challenging stop and frisks
- Suspicious parcel found at Illinois Air Force base
- Exxon-Russia oil deal unlikely to raise concerns
- Frenchman Nouzaret resigns as Congo coach
- Mexico gov opens corruption probe in deadly fire
- Arsenal get Benayoun, Arteta on busy deadline-day
- Bendtner joins Sunderland on loan from Arsenal
- 2 charged with terrorism in violence-rumor tweets
- Argentine striker Stracqualursi loaned to Everton
- Guinea-Bissau president leaves for treatment
- Ecuador ordered to pay Chevron $96M over contracts
- Samoa among 5 arrivals for Rugby World Cup
- TI leaves prison; has TV, book deals
- Elderly woman attacked by alligator in Florida
- Jessie J lead nominee for MOBO Awards
- Official: Texas wildfire had destroyed 39 homes
- Luxury crystal maker Steuben closes US factory
- Swollen rivers begin falling across Northeast US
- Reputed Jamaican drug kingpin pleads guilty in NYC
- T.I. arrives at halfway house with entourage
- Guinea-Bissau president leaves for treatment
- Kerr and Mahan win Begay Challenge
- Kerr and Mahan win Begay Challenge
- Drenthe leaves Madrid for Everton in loan deal
- Obama, Boehner spar on timing of big jobs speech
- Ex-cop found guilty of helping drug dealers in PR
- Lenses shield 9/11 photogs as they capture history
- Post-9/11, Sikhs say they are mistaken targets
- Today In History
- Security at tourist icons depends on symbolism
- In cut-off US town, coffins and smashed houses
- US counterterror chief: al-Qaida on `steady slide'
- New York judge sends hedge fund worker to prison
- Facebook to allow further music integration
- Arsenal bolsters squad on busy deadline day
- Ruiz, Sa join Fulham on deadline day
- Rugby World Cup beamed into Antarctica
- German coaches feature in Australia-Thailand match
- Marc Anthony to ABC: Split not 'sensationalistic'
- A decade, and counting, of publicly mourning 9/11
- Bumgarner and Giants too much for Cubs
- AT&T gearing up for rare antitrust fight with DOJ
- WikiLeaks: Breach has exposed unredacted US cables
- German coaches feature in Australia-Thailand match
- Court case lifts lid on secret post 9/11 flights
- Bryan brothers upset in first round of US Open
- Government sues to block AT&T, T-Mobile merger
- Best Sellers-Audio
- Raise your own pollinators, reap a sweet harvest
- Sports minister: Don't end lawn bowls TV coverage
- South Korea's inflation rate hits three-year high
- Obama bows to Boehner; jobs speech will be Sept. 8
- Rihanna sues over leaks at $7 million LA-area home
- WikiLeaks: Breach has exposed unredacted US cables
- Tom Donnelly to join Canterbury Crusaders
- 2 ministers resign after finance minister fired
- Puerto Rico seals 2nd win in Olympic qualifying
- China manufacturing shows slight gain in August
- Remains of Australia's most infamous criminal ID'd
- No cash for US boy who made 'miracle' shot
- Gibson to pay ex-girlfriend $750,000 in settlement
- Post-9/11, emergency radios still not connected
- Marquez trains for Pacquiao bout in Philippines
- US counterterror chief: al-Qaida on 'steady slide'
- Water, ash flow down volcano south of Mexico City
- South Korea's inflation rate hits three-year high
- Katia now a hurricane; too early to talk threat
- Asian stocks rally following gains onWall Street
- China: Attacks thwarted in Xinjiang, details few
- Katia now a hurricane; too early to talk threat
- Emerging East Asia's bonds grow 7.7% in 2Q
- Semenya advances to women's 800 semifinals
- Red Sox beat Yankees, eke out AL East lead
- Caster Semenya through to 800 semifinals at worlds
- Remains of Australia's most infamous criminal ID'd
- Irish star Tadhg Kennelly to retire from AFL
- Pistorius and 4x400 teammates reach worlds final
- China says it will attend Libya meeting in Paris
- Pistorius helps South Africa to 4x400 relay final
- China: Attacks thwarted in Xinjiang; details few
- Apple blasted for alleged pollution by suppliers
- Bill Clinton aide named as Haiti's 3rd pick for PM
- New Mexico exhibition shows Native American art
- Review: `Cradle in the Grave' is disappointing
- Review: 'Madden NFL 12' a minor step forward
- Pelecanos' new crime novel doesn't disappoint
- Review: Colfer's `Plugged' funny and suspenseful
- Camacho takes charge as China hosts Singapore
- World Athletics Championships Results
- Mexican businessman gets more years for child porn
- Bill Clinton aide named as Haiti's 3rd pick for PM
- China says carrier met targets in first sea trial
- New coaches on show in Bahrain vs. Qatar
- U.S. Open Results
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- US Open Glance
- Sharapova cruises to second-round US Open win
- England's Johnson says WCup all about pressure
- Philippine leader compares his love life to Coke
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- China says it will attend Libya meeting in Paris
- Asian stocks rally following gains onWall Street
- Caster Semenya through to 800 semifinals at worlds
- With new tablets, Sony takes aim at iPad in Japan
- Oil rises to above $89 amid global stock rally
- Sarah Palin set to attend South Korea forum
- Apple blasted for alleged pollution by suppliers
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts From Recent Editorials
- Murray wins as more top women fall at US Open
- Japanese whistleblower wins damages in high court
- Palin fuels presidential fire, but at what cost?
- China: Attacks thwarted in Xinjiang; few details
- Huntsman offers tax, trade plan to create jobs
- Hong Kong worries about China tightening grip
- Hong Kong worries about China's tightening grip
- Pakistan, US struggle to define their relationship
- Russia recognizes Libyan rebels
- Sri Lanka 54-3 vs. Australia in 1st test
- Sri Lanka vs. Australia 1st Test Scoreboard
- Big leap for Wallabies with win over All Blacks
- Japanese whistle-blower wins damages in high court
- Oil hovers below $89 amid global stock rally
- McCaw carries heavy load at Rugby World Cup
- AP-GfK Poll: Japanese distrust govt after disaster
- Boks to rely on tried and true for title defense
- Australian swimmers test high altitude training
- US online streaming site Hulu expands to Japan
- AP-GfK Poll: Japanese distrust govt after disaster
- A capsule glance at 2011 Rugby World Cup venues
- Japan-Nth Korea game given green light
- Injuries hit Fiji wingers ahead of World Cup
- Ireland trusting in BOD to become its RWC savior
- Wilkinson in line to be England first choice at 10
- No-nonsense Dusautoir aiming to leave his legacy
- Sth Korea eager to right ship vs. Lebanon
- Rugby World Cup Finals Results
- Rugby World Cup Leaders
- Gray days heralding bright future for Scots
- 7 people killed by old bomb in western Myanmar
- Russia recognizes Libyan rebels
- Gunmen attack minibus in Pakistan, kill 7 Shiites
- Detectives check authenticity of stolen Rembrandt
- Good form, good luck leave Warburton leading Wales
- Sri Lanka imposes new laws to hold terror suspects
- Pakistan choose to bowl vs. Zimbabwe
- US Open Show Court Schedules
- Libya rebels claim Gadhafi foreign minister caught
- China appeals WTO rejection of raw materials curbs
- Palermo fires its coach before season starts
- Timid consumers, nuke shutdown hurt German growth
- With new tablets, Sony takes aim at iPad in Japan
- Indian anti-graft crusader wanted for other causes
- Benayoun back in Israel for Euro qualifier
- Activists: Syrian attorney general resigns
- Report: Spain duchess says she's still in control
- Algeria says terrorists obtaining arms in Libya
- Sri Lanka vs Australia Scores
- Carvalho walks out on Portugal, says he's retiring
- Sri Lanka out for 105, Australia leads by 168
- Russia recognizes Libyan rebels as country's govt
- 35 Iraqi inmates tunnel out, most recaptured
- Turkey arrests terror suspect wanted by Germany
- Sri Lanka imposes new laws to hold terror suspects
- Timid consumers, nuke shutdown hurt German growth
- Spain easily raises $5.2 billion in debt auction
- EU estimates 400,000 people in Tripoli need aid
- Sri Lanka out for 105, Australia leads by 168
- Vandals deface Polish monument to massacre of Jews
- Police: Berlusconi extorted by prostitute's friend
- Greek finance minister slams report on budget
- Libyan rebels catch Gadhafi foreign minister
- High-rise tank is new solution in farming fish
- Bahrain tensions grow amid stronger protest calls
- Hoffenheim manager rescues woman trapped under car
- Mars rover Opportunity examining rocks at new site
- UK unit choked off Gadhafi's fuel supply
- Chinese gymnastics judge dismisses fraud finding
- Spanish duchess: I'm still in control of fortune
- Pardew handed FA charge for speaking about ref
- Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Scores
- Hurricane Katia continues moving across Atlantic
- Villarreal signs De Guzman from Mallorca
- Romanian presidential aide resigns over gold mine
- Tagoe secures Bursaspor switch
- EU split on Palestinians push for recognition
- Powell out of Jamaican relay team at worlds
- Mladic objects to prosecutors splitting indictment
- Zaragoza sign Postiga, Luis Garcia before deadline
- Spain easily raises $5.2 billion in debt auction
- Police: Berlusconi extorted by prostitute's friend
- Powell out of Jamaican relay team at worlds
- Azerbaijan bids for 2020 Olympics in Baku
- European stocks slide on darkening outlook
- Zimbabwe start well but slow at 74-1 vs Pakistan
- Senior Boks ready to "leave it all out there"
- Greek finance chief slams gloomy report on budget
- Wenger reverses transfer policy in troubled times
- APNewsBreak: Syria reportedly stonewalling IAEA
- Australia IDs bones of robber/folk hero Ned Kelly
- Man United's debt drops amid record profits
- Iran irked by errors in Qurans from China
- Negotiations resume to end Serie A strike
- Exposed: Uncensored WikiLeaks cables posted to Web
- France set for tough Euro 2012 qualifier
- Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Scoreboard
- UN weather agency says likelihood of La Nina grows
- Senior Boks ready to 'leave it all out there'
- Syrian attorney general resigns on video
- Spain repairs team relations with Chile friendly
- World War II bomb kills 7 people in west Myanmar
- Israel arrests Hamas leader in West Bank
- Timing clash settled, Obama sets sights on speech
- EU estimates 400,000 people in Tripoli need aid
- Kemboi wins men's steeplechase at the worlds
- EU split on Palestinian push for recognition
- Australia in command vs Sri Lanka, lead by 283
- Loew wants Germany to impress against Austria
- McIlroy shoots 65 to share European Masters lead
- Jesse Williams wins men's high jump at worlds
- Saladuha wins the women's triple jump at worlds
- Barringer Simpson wins women's 1,500 at worlds
- APNewsBreak: Diplomats say Syria stonewalling IAEA
- Rebels to make case for aid to Clinton and others
- Stock futures fall ahead of manufacturing report
- Bahrain opposition figure al-Nuaimi dies
- Zimbabwe expels Libyan diplomats
- Barringer Simpson, Williams, win for US at worlds
- Germany mulls legislation on eurozone fund
- Turkey arrests terror suspect wanted by Germany
- Yemen: 30 al-Qaida suspects die in US airstrikes
- Demus wins women's 400-meter hurdles at worlds
- Zuma says AU was undermined in Libya talks
- Forlan brings Uruguay's underdog spirit to Inter
- Australia in command vs Sri Lanka, lead by 283
- Dutch minister: Germany helped spawn debt crisis
- US productivity falls in spring, labor costs rise
- Greene wins men's 400-meter hurdles at worlds
- US unemployment applications fell last week
- EU lifts sanctions on Libyan ports, firms
- US retailers report solid gains for August
- United States wins 3 golds at world championships
- Rights chief: Countless crimes in counterterrorism
- Top European clubs spent $2 billion on transfers
- Oil hovers below $89 as EU industry slows down
- Indian anti-graft crusader wanted for other causes
- 2 officers, 2 rebels die in Russian Caucasus
- Zimbabwe at 162-3 vs Pakistan at tea
- Libyan rebels round up black Africans
- Stock futures mixed after jobs, retail sales
- A look at the England vs. India 1st one-dayer
- Retailers report solid gains for August
- Loew wants Germany to impress against Austria
- Man United debt drops ahead of Singapore flotation
- Unemployment benefit applications fell to 409K
- Nations discuss response to Syria's crackdown
- US: German caught with coke in digestive system
- Greek finance chief slams gloomy report on budget
- Glencore bids $720M for control of Optimum Coal
- Police clash with Kurdish youths in Istanbul
- Libyan rebels catch Gadhafi foreign minister
- TD Bank boosts dividend as Q3 profits rise
- Rights chief: Countless crimes in counterterrorism
- Zabaleta backs Messi to perform for Argentina
- Worker output fell, labor costs rose in spring
- Norwegian police to question Brits in terror probe
- Stocks rise after drop in unemployment claims
- Dollar higher after jobs, retail sales reports
- Diouf's contract terminated by Blackburn
- Vandals deface Polish monument to massacre of Jews
- Official: Driver in fatal NY bus crash indicted
- Germany mulls lawmakers' say on euro fund
- Discover buys $2.5B in student loans from Citi
- EU to seek ban of sale of Syria oil to bloc
- Beale wins Eales award as top Australian player
- Suspect says prosecutor failed in Kenya probe
- Construction spending down 1.3 percent in July
- Spain repairs team relations with Chile friendly
- 'Curse of the Cover' claims another victim
- Serbia beats Latvia 92-77 at Europeans
- Romania leader's gold comments called 'imprecise'
- How the AP-GfK poll of Japanese was conducted
- Manufacturing activity largely unchanged in August
- Top European clubs spent $2 billion on transfers
- GM says US sales rise 18 percent in August
- Madonna says she identifies with Wallis Simpson
- Discover buying $2.5B in student loans from Citi
- Spain beats Portugal 87-73 at Europeans
- Workers renovating Maracana go on strike again
- Stocks rise as manufacturing grows for 25th month
- EU to seek ban of sale of Syria oil to Europe
- US economic data help world markets rally
- Gadhafi quoted as vowing no surrender in Libya
- Kemboi celebrates men's steeplechase win in style
- Visiting F1 official satisfied with track progress
- Turkey prepares to reopen embassy in Libya
- Mertesacker happy to close circle
- Mertesacker happy to close circle
- Mertesacker happy to close circle
- Mertesacker happy to close circle
- Mertesacker happy to close circle
- Mertesacker happy to close circle
- Mertesacker happy to close circle
- Barcelona expects to net (EURO)21 million in 2011-12
- Barcelona expects to net (EURO)21 million in 2011-12
- Barcelona expects to net (EURO)21 million in 2011-12
- Barcelona expects to net (EURO)21 million in 2011-12
- Barcelona expects to net (EURO)21 million in 2011-12
- Barcelona expects to net (EURO)21 million in 2011-12
- Barcelona expects to net (EURO)21 million in 2011-12
- Indians outfielder Choo Shin-soo back on DL
- Gadhafi quoted as vowing no surrender in Libya
- Gadhafi quoted as vowing no surrender in Libya
- Gadhafi quoted as vowing no surrender in Libya
- Gadhafi quoted as vowing no surrender in Libya
- Gadhafi quoted as vowing no surrender in Libya
- Gadhafi quoted as vowing no surrender in Libya
- Rights chief: Countless crimes in counterterrorism
- Rights chief: Countless crimes in counterterrorism
- Rights chief: Countless crimes in counterterrorism
- Rights chief: Countless crimes in counterterrorism
- Rights chief: Countless crimes in counterterrorism
- Rights chief: Countless crimes in counterterrorism
- Cable: UN peacekeepers traded food for sex
- Cable: UN peacekeepers traded food for sex
- Cable: UN peacekeepers traded food for sex
- Cable: UN peacekeepers traded food for sex
- Cable: UN peacekeepers traded food for sex
- Cable: UN peacekeepers traded food for sex
- Suspect says prosecutor failed in Kenya probe
- Suspect says prosecutor failed in Kenya probe
- Suspect says prosecutor failed in Kenya probe
- Suspect says prosecutor failed in Kenya probe
- Suspect says prosecutor failed in Kenya probe
- Suspect says prosecutor failed in Kenya probe
- Stocks rise as manufacturing grows for 25th month
- Stocks rise as manufacturing grows for 25th month
- Stocks rise as manufacturing grows for 25th month
- Stocks rise as manufacturing grows for 25th month
- Stocks rise as manufacturing grows for 25th month
- Stocks rise as manufacturing grows for 25th month
- Cable: UN peacekeepers traded food for sex
- Cable: UN peacekeepers traded food for sex
- Cable: UN peacekeepers traded food for sex
- Cable: UN peacekeepers traded food for sex
- Cable: UN peacekeepers traded food for sex
- Cable: UN peacekeepers traded food for sex
- Idaho police charge boys, 8, for starting wildfire
- Idaho police charge boys, 8, for starting wildfire
- Idaho police charge boys, 8, for starting wildfire
- Idaho police charge boys, 8, for starting wildfire
- Idaho police charge boys, 8, for starting wildfire
- Idaho police charge boys, 8, for starting wildfire
- GM says US sales rise 18 percent in August
- GM says US sales rise 18 percent in August
- GM says US sales rise 18 percent in August
- GM says US sales rise 18 percent in August
- GM says US sales rise 18 percent in August
- GM says US sales rise 18 percent in August
- Bystanders grab pot spilled from California truck
- Bystanders grab pot spilled from California truck
- Bystanders grab pot spilled from California truck
- Bystanders grab pot spilled from California truck
- Bystanders grab pot spilled from California truck
- Bystanders grab pot spilled from California truck
- TD Bank boosts dividend as Q3 profits rise
- TD Bank boosts dividend as Q3 profits rise
- TD Bank boosts dividend as Q3 profits rise
- TD Bank boosts dividend as Q3 profits rise
- TD Bank boosts dividend as Q3 profits rise
- TD Bank boosts dividend as Q3 profits rise
- Forlan brings Uruguay's underdog spirit to Inter
- Forlan brings Uruguay's underdog spirit to Inter
- Forlan brings Uruguay's underdog spirit to Inter
- Forlan brings Uruguay's underdog spirit to Inter
- Forlan brings Uruguay's underdog spirit to Inter
- Forlan brings Uruguay's underdog spirit to Inter
- Forlan brings Uruguay's underdog spirit to Inter
- Blatter pushes for beach soccer at Rio Games
- Blatter pushes for beach soccer at Rio Games
- Blatter pushes for beach soccer at Rio Games
- Blatter pushes for beach soccer at Rio Games
- Blatter pushes for beach soccer at Rio Games
- Blatter pushes for beach soccer at Rio Games
- Blatter pushes for beach soccer at Rio Games
- Greene wins men's 400-meter hurdles at worlds
- Greene wins men's 400-meter hurdles at worlds
- Greene wins men's 400-meter hurdles at worlds
- Greene wins men's 400-meter hurdles at worlds
- Greene wins men's 400-meter hurdles at worlds
- Greene wins men's 400-meter hurdles at worlds
- Greene wins men's 400-meter hurdles at worlds
- Greene wins men's 400-meter hurdles at worlds
- Schalke loans Edu to Turkey's Besiktas
- Schalke loans Edu to Turkey's Besiktas
- Schalke loans Edu to Turkey's Besiktas
- Schalke loans Edu to Turkey's Besiktas
- Schalke loans Edu to Turkey's Besiktas
- Schalke loans Edu to Turkey's Besiktas
- Schalke loans Edu to Turkey's Besiktas
- Exposed: Uncensored WikiLeaks cables posted to Web
- Exposed: Uncensored WikiLeaks cables posted to Web
- Exposed: Uncensored WikiLeaks cables posted to Web
- Exposed: Uncensored WikiLeaks cables posted to Web
- Exposed: Uncensored WikiLeaks cables posted to Web
- Exposed: Uncensored WikiLeaks cables posted to Web
- Exposed: Uncensored WikiLeaks cables posted to Web
- Exposed: Uncensored WikiLeaks cables posted to Web
- Exposed: Uncensored WikiLeaks cables posted to Web
- Exposed: Uncensored WikiLeaks cables posted to Web
- Exposed: Uncensored WikiLeaks cables posted to Web
- Exposed: Uncensored WikiLeaks cables posted to Web
- Hurricane Katia continues moving across Atlantic
- Hurricane Katia continues moving across Atlantic
- Hurricane Katia continues moving across Atlantic
- Hurricane Katia continues moving across Atlantic
- Hurricane Katia continues moving across Atlantic
- Hurricane Katia continues moving across Atlantic
- UN official: East Africa famine will get worse
- UN official: East Africa famine will get worse
- UN official: East Africa famine will get worse
- UN official: East Africa famine will get worse
- UN official: East Africa famine will get worse
- UN official: East Africa famine will get worse
- Rights chief blasts EU cooperation in renditions
- Rights chief blasts EU cooperation in renditions
- Rights chief blasts EU cooperation in renditions
- Rights chief blasts EU cooperation in renditions
- Rights chief blasts EU cooperation in renditions
- Rights chief blasts EU cooperation in renditions
- Sri Lanka imposes new laws to hold terror suspects
- Sri Lanka imposes new laws to hold terror suspects
- Sri Lanka imposes new laws to hold terror suspects
- Sri Lanka imposes new laws to hold terror suspects
- Sri Lanka imposes new laws to hold terror suspects
- Sri Lanka imposes new laws to hold terror suspects
- Sri Lanka imposes new laws to hold terror suspects
- Brazil wildfires rage in 17 protected reserves
- Brazil wildfires rage in 17 protected reserves
- Brazil wildfires rage in 17 protected reserves
- Brazil wildfires rage in 17 protected reserves
- Brazil wildfires rage in 17 protected reserves
- Brazil wildfires rage in 17 protected reserves
- Court case reveals details of secret flights
- Court case reveals details of secret flights
- Court case reveals details of secret flights
- Court case reveals details of secret flights
- Court case reveals details of secret flights
- Court case reveals details of secret flights
- Pakistan, US struggle to define their relationship
- Pakistan, US struggle to define their relationship
- Pakistan, US struggle to define their relationship
- Pakistan, US struggle to define their relationship
- Pakistan, US struggle to define their relationship
- Pakistan, US struggle to define their relationship
- Pakistan, US struggle to define their relationship
- US woman's leg amputated after alligator attack
- US woman's leg amputated after alligator attack
- US woman's leg amputated after alligator attack
- US woman's leg amputated after alligator attack
- US woman's leg amputated after alligator attack
- US woman's leg amputated after alligator attack
- Madonna says she identifies with Wallis Simpson
- Madonna says she identifies with Wallis Simpson
- Madonna says she identifies with Wallis Simpson
- Madonna says she identifies with Wallis Simpson
- Madonna says she identifies with Wallis Simpson
- Madonna says she identifies with Wallis Simpson
- Capello: Hargreaves still has international future
- Bachmann compares herself to Margaret Thatcher
- Suspect says prosecutor failed in Kenya probe
- Obama calls new Japanese leader
- Oil wavers as dollar rises
- Correction: Column on Oscar Pistorius
- World conference debates Libya's path post-Gadhafi
- Major typhoon headed to Japan archipelago
- 'Seediq Bale' debuts in Venice amid cheering fans
- Taiwanese school turns dead tree into furniture
- Movie aims to dissipate ethnic conflicts in Taiwan: director
- Korea: South Koreans to attend Buddhist service in NKorea
- US: Earthquake risk to US reactors larger than thought
- Ex-UK spy chief: Iraq war boosted UK terror threat
- Taiwan protests over name issue at Venice Film Festival
- Stocks trade mixed; manufacturing growth slows
- In 30-minute spurt, US wins 3 golds at worlds
- US economic data help world markets steady
- Sagan takes 2nd Vuelta stage win
- Earth lost fight to keep orbit clean of space junk
- Gadhafi vows no surrender in Libya
- Safety nets going up in National Cathedral
- Greek police recover stolen Rubens painting
- Tevez's advisor says striker could settle at City
- Congo police fire tear gas at opposition protests
- Venus: 'Absolutely' will return from illness
- Barcelona expects to net (EURO)20 million in 2011-12
- Reports: Turkey sets deadline for Israel apology
- Austrian: Gadhafi son talked of peace with Israel
- Law could allow WCup projects in protected areas
- France beats Israel at the Europeans
- Schiavone beats Lucic in straight sets at US Open
- US marks first month with no troop deaths in Iraq
- Man gets 4 years for $750,000 in scams
- Saab owner: Deal to sell sports car unit on hold
- Brazil rate cut could signal future lowering
- Stocks trade mixed as manufacturing growth slows
- World conference on Libya urges new UN resolution
- Spain wins 2 from 2 at European Championship
- Zimbabwe reaches 245-4 vs Pakistan on 1st day
- Cable recounts American's 1st contact in Cuba jail
- Nick Dougherty set to end torrid missed-cut streak
- Oil rises on economic reports
- Dollar higher on US reports, trouble in Europe
- Clinton: Libyan rebels must secure Gadhafi weapons
- Russia fights off Georgia 65-58 in Eurobasket
- Pinto agress to take over as Costa Rica coach
- Formal murder charges for Van der Sloot in Peru
- Ukraine issues Russia an ultimatum on gas deal
- Officials celebrate new US BMW plant
- Jankovic beats Dokic in straight sets at US Open
- Economy shows signs of moving past August shocks
- Fort Hood shooting suspect's cousin starts charity
- Pinto agrees to take over as Costa Rica coach
- Runaway cow tracked down in Germany
- Austrian: Gadhafi son talked of peace with Israel
- 2 killed in suicide blast in Pakistan
- Candidate compares herself to Margaret Thatcher
- MotoGP rider Capirossi to retire at end of season
- Afghans anxious about exit of foreign troops
- Treasury yields sink; weak jobs report expected
- Space junk littering orbit; might need cleaning up
- Sanofi: We'll sell generic Lipitor in France
- A glance at Moammar Gadhafi's family
- UK charges 2 more over Anonymous hacking attacks
- Study says Zimbabwe capital worst city to live in
- August US auto sales better than expected
- China nixes Estonian's trip after Dalai Lama visit
- APNewsBreak: Nigeria government freed bomb suspect
- UK: EU to seek ban of sale of Syria oil to Europe
- Some US immigration detainees win quicker hearings
- Group: Al-Qaida's N. African arm claims 32 attacks
- $1.3T deficit projected as US economy cools
- Runaway cow tracked down in Germany
- $1.3T deficit projected as economy cools
- Ivanovic wins in Open walkover; Schiavone moves on
- Libya's Zoo struggles to keep animals alive
- Official sees US support for Canada oil pipeline
- Monaco advances at US Open after Stepanek retires
- Rory McIlroy shoots 65 at European Masters
- Mobile shopping: More buzz than buy so far
- Palmeiras fans banned from stadiums after fight
- Federer offers crowd serving tips after Open win
- Tunisia extends state of emergency for 3 months
- Judge overturns $1.3B penalty against SAP
- Florida family charged in $40 million psychic scam
- Obama to attend UN General Assembly this month
- World leaders back new Libyan leadership
- UN chief urges quick civilian mission in Libya
- Judge overturns $1.3B penalty against SAP
- Meth-making chemical seized at Los Angeles airport
- WWII portraits of Jewish 'counterfeiters' donated
- Sanofi: We'll sell generic Lipitor in France
- White House: No special treatment of Obama's uncle
- Prosecutors worried about leaks in Jackson case
- Top Greek budget researcher quits after forecast
- Corn falls sharply on lower export sales forecast
- Nicklaus to host event to attract more golfers
- Florida family charded in $40 million psychic scam
- Probe of illnesses at US Air Force base ends
- Mexico's old ruling PRI hits bumps in rebranding
- Hacker gets 6-year sentence for 'sextortion' case
- Britain, France say OK for Libyans to try Gadhafi
- Queen of Soul to warm up for Obama in Detroit
- Federer gives clinic during match and after
- Great white shark on display at US aquarium
- Renato Gaucho resigns as Atletico Paranaense coach
- Brazil conducts safety drills at nuclear plants
- WikiLeaks: How the leak was leaked
- Mickelson leaning toward a belly putter
- Canada lifts sanctions against Libya
- Germany beats Italy 76-62 at European Championship
- Dollar higher on positive US economic news
- Gadhafi, in hiding, vows no surrender in Libya
- Oil inches up on US economic reports
- PGA Tour signs 9-year extension with networks
- Jury stuck in US gay student killing trial
- US bride arrested at reception gets probation
- Museum 1st to show FBI evidence from Sept. 11
- Serena Williams wins in straight sets at US Open
- Banks stocks lead market lower, ending 4-day rally
- Gadhafi: NATO trying to occupy Libya
- US Open Results
- 13 accused of health care fraud in Puerto Rico
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- World leaders back new Libyan administration
- Clinton: Libya must deal with Lockerbie bomber
- Judge overturns $1.3B award to Oracle against SAP
- Spain, Germany, France win on Europe's big stage
- Branson to launch Caribbean entrepeneurs center
- Federer, Serena Williams ease to US Open wins
- Jury stuck in California gay student killing trial
- Woman sues Microsoft over mobile location tracking
- $1.3B award against SAP overturned in Oracle case
- 7 gunmen killed in shootout with Mexican police
- Mountain lion killed while crossing US freeway
- Britain, US call for tougher stance on Syria
- Anti-Israel protest disrupts UK concert series
- Katia weakens to tropical storm, to strengthen
- Report reviewing Stanley Cup riots released
- Winslet owns most memorable scene in 'Carnage'
- 'DWTS' producer: Give Chaz Bono a chance to dance
- UK arrests 2 suspected computer hackers
- Mountain lion killed while crossing LA freeway
- British Virgin Islands dive site reopens
- Ferrero upsets No. 7 Monfils at US Open in 5 sets
- Earnhardt signs 5-year extension with Hendrick
- Jury ends 2nd day deliberating border drowning
- Carvalho quits Portugal squad
- Earnhardt signs 5-year extension with Hendrick
- Mars rover Opportunity studying new surroundings
- Officials celebrate new Wash. state BMW plant
- US carmakers report strong August sales
- Officials support New York police after spy report
- Starz quits talks to renew Netflix streaming deal
- Officials celebrate new Washington state BMW plant
- UK arrests 2 suspected computer hackers
- Kyle Busch fan hopes driver makes her millionaire
- Haas winning again at US Open after more injuries
- 2 US teens who visited vampire grave die in crash
- Ex-UK spy chief: Iraq war boosted UK terror threat
- Report reviewing Stanley Cup riots released
- 'DWTS' producer: Give Chaz Bono a chance to dance
- Chilean students stage kiss-in for reforms
- "Grossly excessive" award axed in Oracle-SAP case
- Mistrial declared in US gay student killing trial
- WCup organizers promise spectacular opening
- Australian Rules football finals schedule
- Ferrero upsets No. 7 Monfils at US Open in 5 sets
- Mistrial declared in US gay student killing trial
- Man gets 16 years for NY bar bathroom beating
- Appeals court hears Texas terror-financing case
- Tropical warnings for US Gulf coast over storm
- Thursday, September 8
- Hanky time: 5 movies that make me cry
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Earthquake risk to US reactors larger than thought
- NZ marks 7 days to Rugby World Cup kick off
- Gulf Coast beaches rebound a year after oil spill
- AMC on track with `Hell on Wheels,' `Walking Dead'
- Court signs off on Comcast takeover of NBCU
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Group says it hacked Texas law enforcement sites
- 2 female journalists found slain in Mexico park
- Bazaar editor in chief picks mag's `Greatest Hits'
- Wozniacki coasts to third round
- 3 Boston Islamic charity leaders convicted again
- Netflix stock falls as talks on Starz deal unravel
- After Irene: When will the power come back on?
- WTC studies find no big jump in cancer, deaths
- Seattle program teaches homeless to feed hungry
- Reality TV show 'Russian Dolls' stirs controversy
- Pujols and Cardinals slam Brewers again, 8-4
- Oscar Pistorius out of 4x400 relay final at worlds
- Fire damages home linked to storied Aussie outlaw
- Lawyer: TI moved elsewhere from US halfway house
- Sister: Investigators rule mansion death a suicide
- Canada edges Dominican Republic 73-72
- Mexican pres touts drug fight successes in report
- Tropical warnings for Gulf, heavy rain expected
- Fire damages home linked to storied Aussie outlaw
- APNewsBreak: Sister: Mansion death ruled suicide
- Japan's new PM picks allies for key Cabinet spots
- Djokovic routs Berlocq at US Open
- Bolt gets through 1st round of 200 at worlds
- Japan's new PM picks allies for key Cabinet spots
- Usain Bolt coasts into 200 semifinals at worlds
- Federer, Djokovic, Williams ease to US Open wins
- Lawyer: Rapper T.I. back in federal custody
- Scots have flair for dramatics ahead of RWC opener
- Asian markets fall ahead of US employment report
- Grandpa charged with forcing Grand Canyon hikes
- Djokovic routs Berlocq at US Open
- Website charts NZ's WCup woe
- Mexican pres touts drug fight successes in report
- Rugby World Cup trophy arrives in NZ
- Appeal planned for US man held in Aruba case
- Aussie PM defends job amid reports of gov't rift
- Lineup of new Japanese PM's reshuffled Cabinet
- Oil hovers below $89 ahead of key US jobs report
- China targets hazardous waste dumping, stockpiles
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Taiwan prosecutors probe HIV blunder
- Former Pres Fujimori has polyps removed
- Life on an oil field `man camp' _ not for everyone
- Major typhoon headed to Japan archipelago
- World Athletics Championships Results
- Christian Olsson back in worlds triple jump final
- National League Leaders
- Asian markets mostly fall ahead of US jobs report
- India says ship near Vietnam was harassed by China
- Feds detain state cop in deadly casino arson
- Perkins, Hammon lead Silver Stars past Mercury
- O'Driscoll says he's OK for Ireland's RWC opener
- Aussie PM defends job amid reports of gov't rift
- Mexico detains state cop in deadly casino arson
- American League Leaders
- Jobs report could show signs of modest growth
- US happy for a little spotlight in the World Cup
- Fiji, Samoa, Tonga enliven Pacific World Cup
- Argentina under pressure to emulate 2007 Cup high
- South Koreans to attend Buddhist service in NKorea
- Collated briefs from the Rugby World Cup
- Libyan rebels round up black Africans
- Djokovic entertains on lopsided day at US Open
- Japan aiming to make an impression at World Cup
- Martin's 2-run double lifts Yanks over Red Sox 4-2
- Namibia aims to put troubled buildup behind it
- Differences delay Nepal's Cabinet expansion
- Jamie Cox to quit as Cricket Australia selector
- Poor Filipinos have 9-11 victim to thank for homes
- Israelis seek EU passports amid existential angst
- Slaying of journalist reveals Dominican underworld
- Rights groups ask Nepal to stop amnesty
- Wales arrives for Rugby WCup
- New Zealanders get ready to host rugby world cup
- Turkey agrees to host early warning radar
- Canada looks to Kiwi coach for guidance at RWC
- Newcomer Russia keen to show it belongs in RWC
- Rugby World Cup Finals Results
- Rugby World Cup Leaders
- Veteran Contepomi back to take Argentina to WCup
- Bid to block AT&T deal reflects telecom industry
- Arsenal looks to capitalize on online fan base
- Galinovsky out of Russian WCup squad
- Cory Jane re-signs with Hurricanes
- Sri Lanka completes its first survey of elephants
- Syria faces calls for tougher sanctions
- Spanish jobless claims up in August by 51,000
- Chinese investor defends plan for Iceland resort
- ANC debates case against SAfrica youth leader
- UN says Libya short of water, fuel, medicine
- Sri Lanka vs Australia Scores
- Greek debt review on pause
- Israeli official: UN flotilla report backs Israel
- Israeli official: UN flotilla report backs Israel
- BCCI objects to Hussain's 'donkey' comment
- Sri Lanka vs. Australia 1st Test Scoreboard
- Australia sets Sri Lanka 379 to win 1st test
- Libyans, UN, experts work on stabilization plan
- Sri Lanka completes its first survey of elephants
- Arsenal looks to capitalize on online fan base
- Philippine Muslim rebels say peace talks still on
- 6 cities lodge bids for 2020 Olympics
- World markets fall ahead of US jobs report
- Espanyol signs veteran striker Walter Pandiani
- Ethiopia rebels attack in Ogaden
- Australia sets Sri Lanka 379 to win 1st test
- Spain moves toward passing deficit cap amendment
- Kosovo and Serbia resume stalled talks
- UN warns Libya is short of water, fuel, medicine
- ECB head urges Italy to implement budget measures
- Oil falls to near $88 ahead of key US jobs report
- Group: Sub-Saharan Africans hiding in Tripoli
- Greek FinMin denies talk of debt review break-down
- Libya rebels focus on tribal city as Gadhafi haven
- Medvedev urges regional solution to Afghan issues
- US military hospital at forefront of saving lives
- UN panel asks Britain to suspend traveler eviction
- Harris puts Australia in winning position
- Officials: UN report won't mend Israel-Turkey ties
- No. 11 Wisconsin rolls past UNLV 51-17
- Turkey expels Israeli ambassador
- Greek FinMin denies debt review talks broke down
- 6 cities lodge bids for 2020 Olympics
- Austria: Eurobonds not option to finance bailouts
- Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Scores
- Poor Filipinos have 9/11 victim to thank for homes
- Harris pair puts Australia in winning position
- Adults get life-sized sandbox near Las Vegas Strip
- Ukraine demands Russia revise gas deal
- Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Scoreboard
- East Timor army chief to resign, mum on presidency
- Mawoyo makes maiden century against Pakistan
- US Gulf braces for rain from tropical depression
- Chinese investor defends plan for Iceland resort
- ANC pressing case against SAfrica youth leader
- EU official: Greece, troika disagree over deficit
- EU foreign ministers gather to discuss Middle East
- Researchers study brain of NHL enforcer Boogaard
- Iraq to open new inquiry into US shootings in 2006
- Ethiopia rebels attack in Ogaden
- Germans use cartoon stork to fight far-right
- World markets fall ahead of US jobs report
- Litke: Troubling death of another NHL enforcer
- China says ConocoPhillips hasn't ended Bohai spill
- Dougherty shoots 72, retains European Masters lead
- Iran says 90 died in road accidents in 3 days
- Caster Semenya reaches 800 final at worlds
- NY State Fair ride strands passengers upside down
- Philippine police accuse ex-president's husband
- Spain lawmakers OK deficit cap, Senate vote due
- Ukraine: Russian gas deal must be revised
- Sri Lanka count finds more elephants than expected
- Military helicopter crashes in Montenegro
- Pakistan says 40 children seized in Afghanistan
- India says ship near Vietnam was warned by China
- Usain Bolt gets through to final of 200 at worlds
- Pakistan official: 40 boys abducted in Afghanistan
- China says ConocoPhillips hasn't ended Bohai spill
- Official: Sudan repels rebel attack
- Libyans seek stabilization plans as money unfrozen
- Turkey expels Israeli ambassador
- Zimbabwe elephant sanctuary under threat
- Storl wins men's shot put at world championships
- Syrian protesters vow death before humiliation
- Usain Bolt coasts into 200 final at worlds
- Maria Abakumova wins women's javelin at worlds
- Spain: Venezuela arrests 3 Basque militants
- Pakistan official: 30 boys abducted in Afghanistan
- Tsunami warning for Alaska's Aleutians after quake
- Chinese investor defends plan for Iceland resort
- Medvedev urges regional solution to Afghan issues
- Kaka eyes return to Real Madrid's starting 11
- Vivian Cheruiyot wins women's 5,000 at worlds
- Taiwan prosecutors probe HIV organ transplants
- Dwight Phillips wins men's long jump at worlds
- 21 dead in religious rioting in central Nigeria
- Bahrain cleric blames police for protester's death
- Expelled Libyan ambassador leaves Zimbabwe
- Gulf braces for rain from tropical depression
- Nigeria separatists see treason charges dropped
- Campbell-Brown wins the 200 at world championships
- Australia needs 2 2nd-half goals to beat Thais 2-1
- Tripoli before Gadhafi's fall
- Assaulted Southampton player in serious condition
- US stock futures sink ahead of August jobs report
- Experts downbeat on global economy
- Runner Gebrselassie wins Spanish sports prize
- EU bans imports of Syrian oil
- Turkey expels Israel ambassador over flotilla raid
- Libya rebel commander plays down Islamist past
- United States wins men's 4x400 relay at worlds
- Japan gets late winner vs. Nth Korea
- Oil falls to near $88 ahead of key US jobs report
- Australia nears victory over Sri Lanka in 1st test
- German prosecutors charge Moroccan with spying
- Tsunami warning canceled for Alaska's Aleutians
- EU bans imports of Syrian oil over crackdown
- US unemployment rate unchanged as no jobs added
- Rapper TI returned to federal prison in Atlanta
- Media organizations condemn WikiLeaks' disclosure
- Dutch game show highlights asylum seekers' plight
- EU foreign ministers gather to discuss Middle East
- High surf continues to pound California
- US stock futures plunge after weak jobs report
- Australia nears victory over Sri Lanka in 1st test
- Report: US monsignor admitted lying to victim
- Charges filed in Greek wiretap scandal
- UK police make another arrest in hacking scandal
- Employers add no net jobs in Aug.; rate unchanged
- Park hat trick as Sth Korea thrashes Lebanon
- Mercury spills at Ohio day care, 30 kids affected
- Hertha fined for fan running onto pitch
- Reports: US to sue big banks over risky mortgages
- Mortensen calls for release of more Jung letters
- Media organizations condemn WikiLeaks' disclosure
- 21 dead in religious rioting in central Nigeria
- 2 men charged with selling iPhone prototype
- Athlete Gebrselassie wins Spanish sports prize
- Fears over US economy cause world market route
- Dismal US jobs report drags on dollar
- Russia envoy: Libya marks strategic shift for NATO
- Romania: Bats invade Transylvanian classroom
- New Japan PM picks fresh faces for Cabinet
- Libya rebel commander plays down Islamist past
- Mawoyo 163 not out as Zimbabwe all out for 412
- EU bans imports of Syrian oil over crackdown
- 6.8 quake prompts brief Alaska tsunami warning
- Pistorius gets silver in 4x400 relay at worlds
- Campbell Soup adjusted profit tops Street view
- Portugal eyes German interest in privatizations
- Uzbeks win 1-0 at Tajikistan in WCup qualifier
- Stocks plunge after US hiring dries up in August
- Kosovo Muslims protest in capital Pristina
- UN warns Libya is short of water, fuel, medicine
- Australia and Japan hit late winners in qualis
- Expelled Libyan ambassador leaves Zimbabwe
- China rallies for 2-1 win over Singapore
- Rebel forces press toward Gadhafi's hometown
- Libya: 5 foreign oil companies back working
- Serbia goes 3-0 by beating Israel at Europeans
- 3 killed in helicopter crashes in Montenegro
- Greece, troika disagree over deficit
- Spain wins third by beating Britain at European
- European Championship Results
- Usain Bolt showboats way to 200 final at worlds
- Fears over US economy trigger world market rout
- Oil falls 3 percent on discouraging jobs report
- Actor Duhamel returns to flooded US hometown
- UN agency calls Middle East nuclear meeting
- Portugal eyes German interest in privatizations
- Dutch game show highlights asylum seekers' plight
- Mexico detains state cop in deadly casino arson
- Pilot not guilty on 1 count of lying over drowning
- WikiLeaks reveals all, media groups criticize move
- 6.4 quake shakes northern Argentina, capital
- 6.4 quake shakes northern Argentina, capital
- 6.4 quake shakes northern Argentina, capital
- 6.4 quake shakes northern Argentina, capital
- France to develop ties with Syrian opposition
- France to develop ties with Syrian opposition
- France to develop ties with Syrian opposition
- France to develop ties with Syrian opposition
- France to develop ties with Syrian opposition
- France to develop ties with Syrian opposition
- 6 cities lodge bids for 2020 Olympics
- 6 cities lodge bids for 2020 Olympics
- 6 cities lodge bids for 2020 Olympics
- 6 cities lodge bids for 2020 Olympics
- 6 cities lodge bids for 2020 Olympics
- 6 cities lodge bids for 2020 Olympics
- 6 cities lodge bids for 2020 Olympics
- 'Call of Duty' convention kicks off in Los Angeles
- 'Call of Duty' convention kicks off in Los Angeles
- 'Call of Duty' convention kicks off in Los Angeles
- 'Call of Duty' convention kicks off in Los Angeles
- 'Call of Duty' convention kicks off in Los Angeles
- 'Call of Duty' convention kicks off in Los Angeles
- 'Call of Duty' convention kicks off in Los Angeles
- 'Call of Duty' convention kicks off in Los Angeles
- 'Call of Duty' convention kicks off in Los Angeles
- 'Call of Duty' convention kicks off in Los Angeles
- 'Call of Duty' convention kicks off in Los Angeles
- 'Call of Duty' convention kicks off in Los Angeles
- Southampton defender in hospital after assault
- Southampton defender in hospital after assault
- Southampton defender in hospital after assault
- Southampton defender in hospital after assault
- Southampton defender in hospital after assault
- Southampton defender in hospital after assault
- Southampton defender in hospital after assault
- Greece, troika disagree over deficit
- Greece, troika disagree over deficit
- Greece, troika disagree over deficit
- Greece, troika disagree over deficit
- Greece, troika disagree over deficit
- Greece, troika disagree over deficit
- Poland: Walesa son injured in motorcycle accident
- Poland: Walesa son injured in motorcycle accident
- Poland: Walesa son injured in motorcycle accident
- Poland: Walesa son injured in motorcycle accident
- Poland: Walesa son injured in motorcycle accident
- Poland: Walesa son injured in motorcycle accident
- WikiLeaks reveals all, media groups criticize move
- WikiLeaks reveals all, media groups criticize move
- WikiLeaks reveals all, media groups criticize move
- WikiLeaks reveals all, media groups criticize move
- WikiLeaks reveals all, media groups criticize move
- WikiLeaks reveals all, media groups criticize move
- WikiLeaks reveals all, media groups criticize move
- WikiLeaks reveals all, media groups criticize move
- WikiLeaks reveals all, media groups criticize move
- WikiLeaks reveals all, media groups criticize move
- WikiLeaks reveals all, media groups criticize move
- WikiLeaks reveals all, media groups criticize move
- Uzbeks win 1-0 at Tajikistan in WCup qualifier
- Uzbeks win 1-0 at Tajikistan in WCup qualifier
- Uzbeks win 1-0 at Tajikistan in WCup qualifier
- Uzbeks win 1-0 at Tajikistan in WCup qualifier
- Uzbeks win 1-0 at Tajikistan in WCup qualifier
- Uzbeks win 1-0 at Tajikistan in WCup qualifier
- Uzbeks win 1-0 at Tajikistan in WCup qualifier
- Uzbeks win 1-0 at Tajikistan in WCup qualifier
- Pistorius gets silver in 4x400 relay at worlds
- Pistorius gets silver in 4x400 relay at worlds
- Pistorius gets silver in 4x400 relay at worlds
- Pistorius gets silver in 4x400 relay at worlds
- Pistorius gets silver in 4x400 relay at worlds
- Pistorius gets silver in 4x400 relay at worlds
- Pistorius gets silver in 4x400 relay at worlds
- Pistorius gets silver in 4x400 relay at worlds
- Ethiopia rebels attack in Ogaden
- Ethiopia rebels attack in Ogaden
- Ethiopia rebels attack in Ogaden
- Ethiopia rebels attack in Ogaden
- Ethiopia rebels attack in Ogaden
- Ethiopia rebels attack in Ogaden
- Vivian Cheruiyot wins women's 5,000 at worlds
- Vivian Cheruiyot wins women's 5,000 at worlds
- Vivian Cheruiyot wins women's 5,000 at worlds
- Vivian Cheruiyot wins women's 5,000 at worlds
- Vivian Cheruiyot wins women's 5,000 at worlds
- Vivian Cheruiyot wins women's 5,000 at worlds
- Vivian Cheruiyot wins women's 5,000 at worlds
- Vivian Cheruiyot wins women's 5,000 at worlds
- Usain Bolt coasts into 200 final at worlds
- Usain Bolt coasts into 200 final at worlds
- Usain Bolt coasts into 200 final at worlds
- Usain Bolt coasts into 200 final at worlds
- Usain Bolt coasts into 200 final at worlds
- Usain Bolt coasts into 200 final at worlds
- Usain Bolt coasts into 200 final at worlds
- Usain Bolt coasts into 200 final at worlds
- Spain's king to undergo foot surgery
- Spain's king to undergo foot surgery
- Spain's king to undergo foot surgery
- Spain's king to undergo foot surgery
- Spain's king to undergo foot surgery
- Spain's king to undergo foot surgery
- Actor Duhamel returns to flooded hometown
- Actor Duhamel returns to flooded hometown
- Actor Duhamel returns to flooded hometown
- Actor Duhamel returns to flooded hometown
- Actor Duhamel returns to flooded hometown
- Actor Duhamel returns to flooded hometown
- Pau Gasol leads Spain again to win at Europeans
- Pau Gasol leads Spain again to win at Europeans
- Pau Gasol leads Spain again to win at Europeans
- Pau Gasol leads Spain again to win at Europeans
- Pau Gasol leads Spain again to win at Europeans
- Pau Gasol leads Spain again to win at Europeans
- Pau Gasol leads Spain again to win at Europeans
- Libyan rebels press toward Gadhafi's hometown
- Libyan rebels press toward Gadhafi's hometown
- Libyan rebels press toward Gadhafi's hometown
- Libyan rebels press toward Gadhafi's hometown
- Libyan rebels press toward Gadhafi's hometown
- Libyan rebels press toward Gadhafi's hometown
- Employers add no net jobs in Aug.; rate unchanged
- Employers add no net jobs in Aug.; rate unchanged
- Employers add no net jobs in Aug.; rate unchanged
- Employers add no net jobs in Aug.; rate unchanged
- Employers add no net jobs in Aug.; rate unchanged
- Employers add no net jobs in Aug.; rate unchanged
- Poland: Walesa son injured in motorcycle accident
- Poland: Walesa son injured in motorcycle accident
- Poland: Walesa son injured in motorcycle accident
- Poland: Walesa son injured in motorcycle accident
- Poland: Walesa son injured in motorcycle accident
- Poland: Walesa son injured in motorcycle accident
- Le Roy takes over as new Congo coach
- Le Roy takes over as new Congo coach
- Le Roy takes over as new Congo coach
- Le Roy takes over as new Congo coach
- Le Roy takes over as new Congo coach
- Le Roy takes over as new Congo coach
- Le Roy takes over as new Congo coach
- Dwight Phillips wins men's long jump at worlds
- Dwight Phillips wins men's long jump at worlds
- Dwight Phillips wins men's long jump at worlds
- Dwight Phillips wins men's long jump at worlds
- Dwight Phillips wins men's long jump at worlds
- Dwight Phillips wins men's long jump at worlds
- Dwight Phillips wins men's long jump at worlds
- Dwight Phillips wins men's long jump at worlds
- Katia gains strength, tropical rains brew in Gulf
- Katia gains strength, tropical rains brew in Gulf
- Katia gains strength, tropical rains brew in Gulf
- Katia gains strength, tropical rains brew in Gulf
- Katia gains strength, tropical rains brew in Gulf
- Katia gains strength, tropical rains brew in Gulf
- President says Mexico will have clean cops
- President says Mexico will have clean cops
- President says Mexico will have clean cops
- President says Mexico will have clean cops
- President says Mexico will have clean cops
- President says Mexico will have clean cops
- Phillips leads Americans to solid day at worlds
- Germany staying away from Durban conference
- Pau Gasol leads Spain again to win at Europeans
- Americans abroad warned ahead of Sept. 11
- Teen killed in violence in still-unstable Tunisia
- Messi inspires Argentina to 1-0 win over Venezuela
- Le Roy takes over as new Congo coach
- Poland: Walesa son injured in motorcycle accident
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- President says Mexico will have clean cops
- DNA led to suicide ruling in Calif. mansion death
- Japan's PM picks fresh faces, unifiers for Cabinet
- Friday's International Football Results
- Oil down 2 percent on discouraging jobs report
- Leaked UN letter may be trouble for US/Iraq talks
- Thomas Perkins leaves News Corp. board
- Tropical system brews stormy US Gulf Coast weekend
- UN: Credible evidence Iran working on nuke weapons
- Halliburton sues BP over Macondo well blowout
- New Zealand eager to play as Rugby World Cup host
- Albasini wins stage, Wiggins keeps Vuelta lead
- Libya: 5 foreign oil companies back working
- GM hires ex vice chairman to advise company execs
- Celtic reinstated in Europa League
- Astrazeneca shares fall on flat Crestor results
- Senior Kosovo leader to be tried for war crimes
- French diplomat is new UN peacekeeping chief
- Pakistan reaches 116-1 in reply to Zimbabwe's 412
- Ex-Spice Girl Brown gives birth to daughter
- Senna replaces Heidfeld at Renault F1
- Greece beats Israel 1-0 in Euro 2012 qualifier
- Massive US fire somehow missed pot plant operation
- EU bans Syrian oil as crackdown kills 13
- Malaysian TV journalist killed in Somali capital
- Bargnani scores 36 for Italy at Europeans
- Rory McIlroy takes share of European Masters lead
- Former Spain winger Vicente signs for Brighton
- Cronenberg 'cures' cast in Freud-Jung drama
- Moldovan separatist leader lashes out at West
- ECB, others frustrated by Italy austerity waffling
- Lithuania and Liechtenstein draw 0-0
- At 87, Weight Watchers founder keeps pounds off
- UN concerned about Ivory Coast abuse allegations
- Kosovo, Serbia agree on key issue
- Arpaio, Seagal deny dog killing claim during raid
- Jet Li subdues demons in fantasy action film
- CDC: 2 children sickened by novel swine flu strain
- Gasol leads Spain, Bargnani scores 36 at Europeans
- Russia envoy: Libya marks strategic shift for NATO
- Obama halts controversial EPA regulation
- U.S. Open Results
- Bellucci says nude scene an act of generosity
- Jet Li subdues demons in fantasy action film
- High surf continues to pound Calif. coast
- Gender crime seen in 2 Mexican journalists' deaths
- Libya rebel commander plays down Islamist past
- Halliburton sues BP over Macondo well blowout
- Board rejects pardon in US faked-address case
- While some Kenyans starve, others have bumper crop
- Mixed US decision on Hungarian looted art lawsuits
- Astrazeneca shares fall on flat Crestor results
- Starbucks CEO hosts town hall on politics
- Senior Kosovo leader to be tried for war crimes
- Iran beats Indonesia 3-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Jordan beats Iraq 2-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Italian players 'optimistic' over ending strike
- Tropical Storm Lee forms over Gulf off Louisiana
- Employers add no net jobs in Aug.; rate unchanged
- Armenia beats Andorra 3-0 in Euro 2012 qualifier
- Finland beats Moldova 4-1 in Euro qualifier
- Thomas Perkins leaves News Corp. board
- UN concerned about Ivory Coast abuse allegations
- Fidel Castro silence sparks speculation on health
- Malaysian TV journalist killed in Somali capital
- AP Interview: Moussa says he warned Mubarak
- Board rejects pardon in Ohio faked-address case
- Del Potro beats Junqueira in 3 sets at US Open
- No. 2 Zvonareva beats Medina Garrigues at US Open
- Colombia, US arrest 30 alleged traffickers
- Russia beats Macedonia 1-0 in Euro qualifying
- Del Potro, Zvonareva advance at US Open
- Rain-packed Tropical Storm Lee forms off Louisiana
- Gene Simmons and longtime girlfriend engaged
- Storm closes near half of Gulf oil production
- Azerbaijan and Belgium draw 1-1 in Euro qualifying
- 'Recharged' Toure returns from drugs ban
- UN: NKorea nuke equipment from black market
- US man charged with producing terrorist video
- 5 sons missing in chaos of Libya's war
- Scientist: only China doing robust R&D
- Oil down nearly 3 percent on jobs report, dollar
- Kuwaiti forces detain 12 Iraqi fishermen
- Bahrain held by Qatar in World Cup qualifier
- Brazil economy grew 0.8 percent in 2nd quarter
- High surf continues to pound California coast
- Battleship Missouri marks end of WWII anniversary
- Croatia beats Malta 3-1 in Euro 2012 qualifying
- Kuwait beats UAE 3-2 in World Cup qualifier
- Texas website shuts down after apparent hacking
- Puerto Rico businessman accused of laundering $7M
- Latvia beats Georgia 1-0 in Euro qualifying
- US, Mexico seek deal on oil below maritime border
- UN: NKorea nuke equipment from black market
- Gold jumps as US jobs report jolts investors
- US man held in Cuba says he was a fool
- Turkey beats Kazakhstan 2-1 with late strike
- Parker leads France past Germany at Europeans
- Treasurys surge after dismal August jobs report
- 2 Greeks charged regarding stolen Rubens work
- Bosnia beats Belarus 2-0 in Euro qualifying
- Lithuania beats Turkey 75-68 at Europeans
- Gaza flotilla report blames Israel and Turkey
- Latest developments in Arab world's unrest
- Cocaine air bridge sweep nets 30 arrests
- Mayor declares emergency in New Orleans
- Hungary beats Sweden 2-1 in Euro qualifier
- American jailed in Cuba: I was 'trusting fool'
- US airport unveils new body scan technology
- England wins 3-0 in Bulgaria in Euro qualifier
- Stocks plunge after US hiring dries up in August
- Norway beats Iceland 1-0 with late penalty
- Uruguay beats Ukraine 3-2 in friendly
- Weak US jobs report drags on dollar
- Rain-packed Tropical Storm Lee forms off US coast
- Libyan rebels pushing toward Gadhafi hometown
- Puerto Rico doctor accused of negligent homicide
- French diplomat is new UN peacekeeping chief
- Sharapova upset in US Open 3rd round by Pennetta
- Netherlands routs San Marino 11-0 in qualifier
- Italy struggles to a 1-0 win over Faeroe Islands
- Germany beats Austria 6-2 to qualify for Euros
- Spain, France, Lithuania win at Europeans
- Gaza flotilla report blames Israel and Turkey
- Spain beats Chile 3-2 in friendly
- Wales beats Montenegro 2-1 in Euro 2012 qualifying
- Swiss nuclear smuggling suspects to face charges
- Portugal beats Cyprus 4-0 in Euro 2012 qualifying
- Turkey beats Kazakhstan 2-1 with late strike
- Grizzly captured, but link to hiker death unknown
- Germany routs Austria to reach Euro 2012 finals
- 9/11 light tribute still dazzles; future cloudy
- Ireland, Slovakia draw 0-0 in Euro 2012 qualifier
- Feds sue biggest US banks over risky mortgages
- Pennetta goes the distance with Sharapova and wins
- WCup refs told to toughen up
- Serbia snatches 1-0 win over Northern Ireland
- France beats Albania 2-1 in Euro 2012 qualifier
- Comedy club announces Jerry Lewis Award, Web-athon
- 9/11 light tribute still dazzles; future cloudy
- Estonia beats Slovenia 2-1 in Euro 2012 qualifier
- Poland and Mexico draw 1-1 in friendly
- Stocks plunge after US hiring dries up in August
- Fighting prompts Sudan to declare emergency
- Swiss nuclear smuggling suspects to face charges
- Starbucks CEO hosts town hall on politics
- 2 bodies found inside burned taxis in Mexico
- Oil down nearly 3 percent despite storm
- England wins 3-0 in Bulgaria in Euro qualifier
- Rain-packed Tropical Storm Lee forms off US Gulf
- Vet: Honor WWII survivors now, while they're alive
- American Young beats Wawrinka in 5 sets at US Open
- James Murdoch turns down $6M bonus over hacking
- Massive US fire somehow missed marijuana operation
- Portugal beats Cyprus 4-0 in Euro 2012 qualifying
- Feds sue biggest US banks over risky mortgages
- Ireland, Slovakia draw 0-0 in Euro 2012 qualifier
- Regulator seeks to extend Sino-Forest trade halt
- James Murdoch turns down $6M bonus over hacking
- Death of woman in labor sparks riot in Burkina
- Sacramento man arrested for allegedly biting snake
- US sending aid to North Korea
- Rapper T.I. returned to federal prison in Atlanta
- Springboks arrive for Rugby World Cup
- Mother's death sparks riot in Burkina
- US court allows suit against Hungary on looted art
- Donald shoots 5-under 66 at Deutsche Bank
- World Cup refs told to toughen up
- Nadal into US Open's 3rd round when Mahut stops
- Caribbean news briefs
- Jeff Bezos' spaceship fails during test flight
- Murray rallies for 5-set win at Open
- Chile air force plane with 21 aboard crashes
- Deutsche Bank Championship Scores
- DNA led to suicide ruling in US mansion death
- Yemen: 30 al-Qaida suspects die in US airstrikes
- Today In History
- Green Day singer: Sagging pants cost airline seat
- UN probes assault charge of 18-year-old Haitian
- Feds sue big banks over sales of risky investments
- New witness sought in Aruba missing American case
- Hounded by Republicans, Obama yields on smog rule
- Clergy prayer ban at 9/11 event faulted
- Gender crime seen in 2 Mexican women's deaths
- Outrage explodes over rhyming `diet' picture book
- Japan feels the cold at Rugby WCup
- AP Interview: Top New York cop ups antiterror role
- Bar owner uses Facebook to reunite bride and dress
- Ecuador has 5-2 friendly victory against Jamaica
- Cops put squeeze on alleged python biter in Calif.
- Plane intercepted flying near presidential retreat
- Venezuela's Chavez finishes 3rd round of chemo
- Mexico: 16 cops, 15 others helped Zetas drug gang
- Saggy pants cost Green Day singer his airline seat
- Fans set sights on first 'Call of Duty' convention
- Romney rallies Hispanics
- Plane intercepted in airspace near Camp David
- Saudi Arabia and Oman play out scoreless draw
- Judge: Prince should pay $4M in NY perfume lawsuit
- DNA led to suicide ruling in Calif. mansion death
- Murray rallies for 5-set win at Open
- Chile air force plane with 21 aboard crashes
- Donald Young grows up in 5-set win at US Open
- Canada advances with 84-62 win over Cuba
- Jackson doctor defense files appeal, seeks delay
- Typhoon Talas makes landfall in southern Japan
- Key Gulf Cartel figure killed in northern Mexico
- Stosur edges Petrova in 38-game marathon at Open
- Bakulin of Russia wins men's 50K walk at worlds
- Mayberry helps Phils beat Marlins 5-3
- Charles leads Sun to 83-55 win over Fever
- Bakulin of Russia wins men's 50K walk at worlds
- Historical epic film gets rare honor in Taiwan
- Verlander leads Tigers to key win over White Sox
- Four runners in ultramarathon injured by wildfires
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- UN chief urges Turkey and Israel to mend relations
- Roddick beats Sock in straight sets at US Open
- Guadalajara tops league after 1-0 win over Tijuana
- UN chief urges Turkey and Israel to mend relations
- Peru rescues 2-2 friendly draw against Bolivia
- World Athletics Championships Results
- Paraguay beats Panama 2-0 in friendly
- Bakulin gives Russia sweep of walks at worlds
- Collated briefs from the Rugby World Cup
- National League Leaders
- Murray advances, Sharapova eliminated at US Open
- Rodney Wallace scores as Costa Rica beats US 1-0
- Late FG gives Baylor 50-48 win over No. 14 TCU
- American League Leaders
- 2 planes collide in air over Alaska
- A hot issue on the Us campaign trail: theology
- Key religion quotes from presidential candidates
- US sends aid to flood-stricken North Korea
- Israeli rabbi pairs gays to lesbians
- Typhoon Talas dumps rain on southern Japan
- Boks coach backs captain Smit
- Tropical Storm Lee's outer bands pelt Gulf Coast
- Agent says Spurs' Blair signs to play in Russia
- Tropical Storm Lee's outer bands pelt Gulf Coast
- NATO kills Afghan militant linked to al-Qaida
- Sri Lanka vs Australia Scores
- Sri Lanka vs. Australia 1st Test Scoreboard
- Sri Lanka fights back in 1st test vs. Australia
- NATO kills Afghan militant linked to al-Qaida
- Friday's Sports in Brief
- Trichet: Italy must meet austerity target
- Russian troops kill 2 suspected insurgents
- Rodney Wallace scores, Costa Rica beats US 1-0
- Philippine arrest of communist rebels stalls talks
- Trichet: Italy must meet austerity target
- Father of Germany's Angela Merkel dies at 85
- EU foreign ministers discuss ties with neighbors
- England wins toss, bowls vs India in ODI
- New Japan PM gets approval rating of 63 percent
- Australia beats Sri Lanka by 125 runs in 1st test
- Group: More Bahrain detainees join hunger strike
- Walesa's son stable in Poland after spine surgery
- Libyans return to Misrata's devastated main street
- Philippine arrest of communist rebels stalls talks
- Chechen-owned Neuchatel Xamax fires coach Caparros
- Dutch government: Websites' safety not guaranteed
- Post-Soviet leaders' summit soured by disputes
- New Japan PM gets approval rating of 63 percent
- Vatican rejects Irish criticism over sex abuse
- Australia beats Sri Lanka by 125 runs in 1st test
- Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Scores
- NATO kills ex-Gitmo detainee in Afghanistan
- Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Scoreboard
- Hungarian recently acquitted of war crimes dies
- Indian government, rebel group sign accord
- Libyan intelligence documents show ties to CIA
- Hafeez leads Pakistan fightback vs Zimbabwe
- SKoreans visiting North Korea for Buddhist service
- Norway slow to convict terror suspects
- Tottenham's Rafael van der Vaart out for 6 weeks
- Galatasaray signs Spanish winger Albert Riera
- Swiss police: Robbery in Chile team's rooms
- Lawyers: Ex-French leader not fit to attend trial
- Vatican rejects Irish criticism over sex abuse
- 2 killed in new Syrian raid on village
- Indian government, rebel group sign accord
- Pacquiao vows to prove superiority over Marquez
- Pakistani Taliban claim holding 30 abducted boys
- Post-Soviet leaders' summit soured by disputes
- Nigeria residents try to recover from deadly flood
- Asbel Kiprop of Kenya wins men's 1,500 at worlds
- ICRC chief heading to Syria amid crackdown
- Hungarian recently acquitted of war crimes dies
- Kenya gets 1-2 finish in 1,500 at worlds
- Russian forces kill 4 suspected insurgents in raid
- Chicherova wins women's high jump at worlds
- De Zordo wins men's javelin at world championships
- IAAF completes blood sampling program at worlds
- Libyan intelligence documents show ties to CIA
- Lawyers: Ex-French leader not fit to attend trial
- US wins women's 4x400 at the world championships
- Sally Pearson wins women's 100 hurdles at worlds
- Chileans find body from crashed air force plane
- 2 killed in new Syrian raid on village
- Pearson wins 100 hurdles in championship record
- Drogba joins Ivory Coast reconciliation commission
- 'Lone wolf' terror seen as biggest threat
- Usain Bolt wins 200 at the world championships
- Gold for Bolt in 4th best 200 in history
- Turkey says it will challenge Gaza blockade
- Scuffles alongside German far-right march
- Zimbabwe media: president calls for March vote
- Tropical Storm Lee strengthens, rain pelts US Gulf
- Typhoon Talas dumps rain on southern Japan; 2 dead
- Dutch government: Websites' safety not guaranteed
- England vs. India Scores
- Iranian sniper kills shepherd in northern Iraq
- Obama pushes Congress to pass transportation bill
- UN: Thousands reported fleeing Sudan clashes
- Chileans find bodies from crashed air force plane
- Bali terror suspect could serve only a few years
- Greek PM promises more reforms, no early polls
- Ousted Thai PM pushed terror law used against him
- India sets England victory target of 275 in ODI
- Pakistan reach 280-3 in fightback vs Zimbabwe
- England vs. India Scoreboard
- Stoner takes San Marino GP pole position
- Libyan rebels to surround pro-Gadhafi cities
- Forlan out of Inter Milan's Champions League group
- Turkey says it will challenge Gaza blockade
- Libyan rebels to surround pro-Gadhafi cities
- Soderbergh assembles all-star cast for 'Contagion'
- Nuclear legacy: photos tell tale of 2 ghost towns
- Asbel Kiprop of Kenya wins men's 1,500 at worlds
- Pearson becomes 4th-fastest 100 hurdler in history
- Libyan rebels to surround pro-Gadhafi cities
- European Championship Results
- Ukraine overpowers Bulgaria in Eurobasket
- San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix Results
- AP IMPACT: 35,000 worldwide convicted for terror
- Failed Mideast peace talks moving ball to UN court
- Venice: 'Contagion' tracks spread of lethal virus
- Norway: Polar bear makes unexpected boat visit
- Brazil denies terrorists operate within borders
- 10 dead, 2 missing in China coal mine flood
- EU diplomats want to raise pressure on Syria
- EU diplomats want to raise pressure on Syria
- EU diplomats want to raise pressure on Syria
- EU diplomats want to raise pressure on Syria
- EU diplomats want to raise pressure on Syria
- EU diplomats want to raise pressure on Syria
- ECB gives Italy stiff warning
- ECB gives Italy stiff warning
- ECB gives Italy stiff warning
- ECB gives Italy stiff warning
- ECB gives Italy stiff warning
- ECB gives Italy stiff warning
- Study: deforested areas in Amazon used as pasture
- Study: deforested areas in Amazon used as pasture
- Study: deforested areas in Amazon used as pasture
- Study: deforested areas in Amazon used as pasture
- Study: deforested areas in Amazon used as pasture
- Study: deforested areas in Amazon used as pasture
- Israel anti-terror laws: Effective or extreme?
- Israel anti-terror laws: Effective or extreme?
- Israel anti-terror laws: Effective or extreme?
- Israel anti-terror laws: Effective or extreme?
- Israel anti-terror laws: Effective or extreme?
- Israel anti-terror laws: Effective or extreme?
- Donaldson leads at European Masters
- Donaldson leads at European Masters
- Donaldson leads at European Masters
- Donaldson leads at European Masters
- Donaldson leads at European Masters
- Donaldson leads at European Masters
- Donaldson leads at European Masters
- Turkey says it will challenge Gaza blockade
- Turkey says it will challenge Gaza blockade
- Turkey says it will challenge Gaza blockade
- Turkey says it will challenge Gaza blockade
- Turkey says it will challenge Gaza blockade
- Turkey says it will challenge Gaza blockade
- Gold for Bolt in 4th best 200 in history
- Gold for Bolt in 4th best 200 in history
- Gold for Bolt in 4th best 200 in history
- Gold for Bolt in 4th best 200 in history
- Gold for Bolt in 4th best 200 in history
- Gold for Bolt in 4th best 200 in history
- Gold for Bolt in 4th best 200 in history
- Gold for Bolt in 4th best 200 in history
- A hot issue on the US campaign trail: theology
- A hot issue on the US campaign trail: theology
- A hot issue on the US campaign trail: theology
- A hot issue on the US campaign trail: theology
- A hot issue on the US campaign trail: theology
- A hot issue on the US campaign trail: theology
- A hot issue on the US campaign trail: theology
- A hot issue on the US campaign trail: theology
- A hot issue on the US campaign trail: theology
- A hot issue on the US campaign trail: theology
- A hot issue on the US campaign trail: theology
- A hot issue on the US campaign trail: theology
- FM: Italy to stay No. 1 in Libyan energy sector
- FM: Italy to stay No. 1 in Libyan energy sector
- FM: Italy to stay No. 1 in Libyan energy sector
- FM: Italy to stay No. 1 in Libyan energy sector
- FM: Italy to stay No. 1 in Libyan energy sector
- FM: Italy to stay No. 1 in Libyan energy sector
- Germany rests 3 key players against Poland
- Germany rests 3 key players against Poland
- Germany rests 3 key players against Poland
- Germany rests 3 key players against Poland
- Germany rests 3 key players against Poland
- Germany rests 3 key players against Poland
- Germany rests 3 key players against Poland
- Attorneys for Jackson doctor file emergency appeal
- Attorneys for Jackson doctor file emergency appeal
- Attorneys for Jackson doctor file emergency appeal
- Attorneys for Jackson doctor file emergency appeal
- Attorneys for Jackson doctor file emergency appeal
- Attorneys for Jackson doctor file emergency appeal
- Mexico prosecutes drug traffickers as terrorists
- Mexico prosecutes drug traffickers as terrorists
- Mexico prosecutes drug traffickers as terrorists
- Mexico prosecutes drug traffickers as terrorists
- Mexico prosecutes drug traffickers as terrorists
- Mexico prosecutes drug traffickers as terrorists
- Iranian sniper kills shepherd in northern Iraq
- Iranian sniper kills shepherd in northern Iraq
- Iranian sniper kills shepherd in northern Iraq
- Iranian sniper kills shepherd in northern Iraq
- Iranian sniper kills shepherd in northern Iraq
- Iranian sniper kills shepherd in northern Iraq
- Questions and answers about the August jobs report
- Questions and answers about the August jobs report
- Questions and answers about the August jobs report
- Questions and answers about the August jobs report
- Questions and answers about the August jobs report
- Questions and answers about the August jobs report
- After 9/11, African anti-terror laws grew, abused
- After 9/11, African anti-terror laws grew, abused
- After 9/11, African anti-terror laws grew, abused
- After 9/11, African anti-terror laws grew, abused
- After 9/11, African anti-terror laws grew, abused
- After 9/11, African anti-terror laws grew, abused
- After 9/11, African anti-terror laws grew, abused
- After 9/11, African anti-terror laws grew, abused
- After 9/11, African anti-terror laws grew, abused
- After 9/11, African anti-terror laws grew, abused
- After 9/11, African anti-terror laws grew, abused
- After 9/11, African anti-terror laws grew, abused
- Kenya residents feel threatened by famine refugees
- Kenya residents feel threatened by famine refugees
- Kenya residents feel threatened by famine refugees
- Kenya residents feel threatened by famine refugees
- Kenya residents feel threatened by famine refugees
- Kenya residents feel threatened by famine refugees
- Vatican rejects Irish criticism over sex abuse
- Vatican rejects Irish criticism over sex abuse
- Vatican rejects Irish criticism over sex abuse
- Vatican rejects Irish criticism over sex abuse
- Vatican rejects Irish criticism over sex abuse
- Vatican rejects Irish criticism over sex abuse
- Official: 4 migrants die off coast of Greece
- Official: 4 migrants die off coast of Greece
- Official: 4 migrants die off coast of Greece
- Official: 4 migrants die off coast of Greece
- Official: 4 migrants die off coast of Greece
- Official: 4 migrants die off coast of Greece
- Chicherova wins women's high jump at worlds
- Chicherova wins women's high jump at worlds
- Chicherova wins women's high jump at worlds
- Chicherova wins women's high jump at worlds
- Chicherova wins women's high jump at worlds
- Chicherova wins women's high jump at worlds
- Chicherova wins women's high jump at worlds
- Chicherova wins women's high jump at worlds
- Donaldson leads at European Masters
- Experts: Europe needs more perfect union
- Chile: Mapuche Indians jailed under terror law
- As race ramps up, Perry tries to stay atop
- Kenya residents feel threatened by famine refugees
- Czech Republic recovers to draw 2-2 at Scotland
- Typhoon Talas kills at least 20 as it passes Japan
- Typhoon Talas kills at least 20 as it passes Japan
- NASCAR stars say no disrespect for Obama
- Leaders of Tunisia, Libyan opposition meet
- Venice: Greek film 'Alps' explores grief
- English Football Results
- High surf to pound Calif. beaches into holiday
- Pakistan reaches 357-5 in fightback vs Zimbabwe
- Malawi draws Tunisia 0-0 in African Cup qualifier
- Hundreds of far-right activists protest in London
- Iniesta says Spain-Chile scuffle shows team unity
- Nigeria official: 3 killed in clash in restive NE
- NATO kills ex-Gitmo detainee in Afghanistan
- Tropical Storm Lee begins pelting US Gulf Coast
- Taaramae wins stage, Wiggins extends Vuelta lead
- England-India first ODI rained off
- Tipsarevic advances at US Open; Berdych retires
- Israeli protest leaders promise largest demo ever
- Venice: Greek film 'Alps' explores grief
- Rebels moving closer to Gadhafi bastion: official
- No result as England-India first ODI is rained off
- Mountain Bike World Championships Results
- New York, USA; Post-9/11 decline and rebirth
- Guyana leader defends teen charged with mischief
- Kulhavy, Pendrel win world mountain bike golds
- Macedonia stuns Greece at Europeans
- Terror conviction rate high in US, with questions
- Farm dog suckles piglets in Cuba
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- No. 1 Wozniacki beats King in US Open's 3rd round
- US man convicted of killing 8 at nursing home
- Mexico reality TV show seeks to spur social action
- US man convicted of killing 8 at nursing home
- Israeli activists expect largest economic protest
- Italy FM: some Libyan assets unfrozen
- Cameroon routs Mauritius 6-0 in African qualifier
- Watson surges into the early lead with 64
- Austria's Maierhofer called up for Turkey game
- Saturday's International Football Results
- Libya rebels push toward a Gadhafi stronghold
- Disasters in US: An extreme and exhausting year
- Yemen: Car bomb kills 3 policemen in Aden
- US weather disasters have cost billions in 2011
- Tropical Storm Lee stalls, dumps on Gulf Coast
- Wozniacki wins again at US Open
- Cuban Defense Minister Julio Casas dies at 75
- Macedonia stuns Greece at Europeans
- Power secures pole for Baltimore Grand Prix
- 2 more retirements raise US Open to record 14
- Far-right protest is held in London
- Pavlyuchenkova beats Jankovic at US Open
- Libya beats Mozambique 1-0 in African qualifier
- Cuban defense minister dies at 75
- Caroline Wozniacki wins easily again at US Open
- Tropical Storm Lee stalls, dumps on US Gulf Coast
- Petkovic beats Vinci in straight sets at US Open
- Egypt eliminated after Sierra Leone loss
- US officer who had sex on car fired by police
- 237 platforms, 23 drilling rigs evacuated for Lee
- Explosion kills Danish soldier in Afghanistan
- Federer beats Cilic to reach US Open's 4th round
- Strauss-Kahn leaves NYC home, bound for France?
- Man gets life for US nursing home slayings
- Libyans celebrate soccer win under new flag
- Israelis turn out for largest economic protest
- Cuba withdraws ambassador from Libya
- Federer a winner again at US Open
- Libyan rebels poised to assault Gadhafi stronghold
- Perry says no to border fence
- Officials: Egyptian military closing Gaza tunnels
- Tropical Storm Lee resumes slow march northward
- Documents show ties between Libyan spy head, CIA
- Chile: Pinera, students decide to keep talking
- Strauss-Kahn at NYC airport, may head for France
- Palin faults Obama, establishment for economic woe
- Serena beats Azarenka in straight sets at US Open
- Schwartzel, Scott, Watson share Boston lead
- Mali beats Cape Verde 3-0 in African Cup qualifier
- Senegal qualifies for African Cup of Nations
- Katia falls to tropical storm strength at sea
- US man gets life for nursing home slayings
- Williams wins a wild one at US Open
- US Open Glance
- Ponting back to Australia for birth of 2nd child
- Wales coach eyes WCup win vs. Sth Africa
- Magnitude-7.0 quake shakes Vanuatu
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-AdvoCare 500 Lineup
- HIV-positive porn performer retests negative
- Bogut may play in Australia during NBA lockout
- Australian Rules football finals schedule
- Australian Rules football results
- APNewsBreak: Porn performer retests HIV-negative
- Kasey Kahne wins Atlanta pole
- Geelong humbles Magpies in final AFL round
- Perry's fiery 'Fed Up!' may come back to haunt him
- Tropical Storm Lee weakens just off Louisiana
- 10-year Pearl Harbor anniversary reflects 1950s US
- Feds warn of small airplane terror threats
- Garcia gets belated win, Cards beat Reds
- Strauss-Kahn believed to be on Paris-bound plane
- Parental dilemma: Whether to spy on their children
- Ivanovic tops Stephens in straight sets at US Open
- Chile: All 21 aboard crashed military plane died
- Uruguay into next round after 79-66 Paraguay win
- Abel Kirui of Kenya wins men's marathon at worlds
- Typhoon Talas dumps heavy rain on Japan; 6 dead
- Wayward penguin released south of New Zealand
- China seizes 13 million illegal goods in crackdown
- Abel Kirui of Kenya wins men's marathon at worlds
- Kenya gets another 1-2 in men's marathon at worlds
- US flood aid shipment arrives in North Korea
- Federer wins, questions slew of retirements
- Duhamel visit, concert aid flooded US hometown
- Tipsarevic finds right recipe for his beat ranking
- Red Sox huge inning downs Rangers
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- US warns of small airplane terror threats
- Malaysia mourns TV journalist killed in Somalia
- Real Salt Lake beats Philadelphia 2-1
- Dodgers edge Braves over 10 innings
- U.S. Open Results
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- Djokovic beats Davydenko in straight sets at Open
- The AP Top 25 Fared
- World Athletics Championships Results
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Silver Stars WNBA West lead cut
- As race ramps up, Perry tries to stay atop
- Congress returns, unpopular as well as divided
- Wayward penguin released south of New Zealand
- Tropical Storm Lee drifts just off Louisiana
- Report: 11 hurt in air accident in Iran
- Strauss-Kahn returns home to France
- Oklahoma notches 37th straight home wins
- Lee reported very near south US coast, bit weaker
- Tougher refs to be tested at Rugby World Cup
- Ex-IMF chief Strauss-Kahn returns home to France
- UN chief sounds climate alarm in Solomons visit
- Northeastern German state holds election
- DBacks beat Giants to extend NL West lead
- Libya rebels poised to attack Gadhafi stronghold
- American Eagles welcomed by Maori to Rugby WCup
- Typhoon Talas kills at least 15 as it passes Japan
- Italy: Purging Libya ex-officials would be mistake
- Libya rebels poised to attack Gadhafi stronghold
- Chinese official held in deadly drunk driving case
- Australian rugby league result
- Obama to inspect flood damage in New Jersey
- Obama to inspect Irene flood damage in New Jersey
- Broncos beat Manly, Melbourne finishes 1st in NRL
- PM: Israel needn't apologize for self-defense
- Italy: Purging Libya ex-officials would be mistake
- Finals schedule in Australia's NRL
- IAAF to stick with false start rule
- Tropical Storm Lee on US south coast, bit weaker
- IAAF to stick with false start rule
- Hope in UK: Libyan exiles expect better days
- PM: Israel needn't apologize for self-defense
- IAAF says Doha can bid for September worlds
- Germany calls up Bender for Poland game
- Back home: Strauss-Kahn arrives in French capital
- Walesa's son improving in Poland after accident
- Winning for some isn't everything at worlds
- Kurdish rebels kill 4 in Turkey
- Iran links nuclear power plant to grid
- Cuba revokes accreditation of Spanish journalist
- AU probes killing of Malaysian journo in Somalia
- Tropical Storm Lee lurches ashore in US south
- Shark bites legs off bodyboarder in Australia
- Pakistan urges Afghanistan to help free youths
- Report: India repays $5 billion oil debt to Iran
- Filipino rebels slam commander for anti-US threats
- Iran parliament speaker postpones N. Korea visit
- Officials: Kurdish rebels kill 4 in Turkey
- Tatyana Lysenko wins women's hammer at the worlds
- Germany's quest begins with Poland friendly
- Mo Farah wins men's 5,000 at world championships
- Savinova wins women's 800 at worlds, Semenya 2nd
- Some call for interim government in Italy
- United States wins women's 4x100 relay at worlds
- Syria calls EU sanctions European 'colonialism'
- Caster Semenya gets silver in 800 this time
- Katia upgraded to hurricane again in open Atlantic
- Christian Taylor wins men's triple jump at worlds
- Italy can qualify for Euros by beating Slovenia
- McDonald's begins showing calories on menus in UK
- Bolt helps Jamaica win men's 4x100 relay at worlds
- MotoGP to stay at Indy through 2014
- Official: Gadhafi relative's 4 Filipino maids safe
- Bolt leads Jamaica to 4x100 world record
- Tropical Storm Lee weaker off US south coastline
- Rothschild lot sets 2011 world wine auction record
- Thomas Bjorn of Denmark wins European Masters
- Germany's quest begins with Poland friendly
- Spain, Italy try to seal Euro 2012 places
- Reports: US ultimatum in Swiss tax evasion dispute
- Kuwaiti forces release 11 Iraqi fishermen
- Turkish group protests Bahrain's king
- Bus falls into swollen Indian river, killing 12
- Tropical Storm Lee lurches ashore in Louisiana
- Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan Scores
- Dutch chase Euro 2012 spot against Finland
- France hopes to raise its game in Romania
- Lorenzo wins San Marino GP; Stoner 3rd
- Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Scoreboard
- Aussie bodyboarder dies after shark bites off legs
- Business says Italy's credibility on line
- Zimbabwe collapses to 55-5 vs. Pakistan
- Mo Farah wins men's 5,000 at world championships
- Fountain in Rome's Piazza Navona vandalized
- Wave of deaths, arrests as ICRC visits Syria
- Russia faces tough test vs. Ireland in Euro 2012
- News agency: Clashes end over shrinking Iran lake
- Kurdish legislators push for autonomy in Turkey
- Kuwait oil output hits 2.8MN b/d
- Klinsmann hits back at Lahm's criticism
- 11 killed in violence in troubled central Nigeria
- England vs. India factbox
- Pakistan urges Afghanistan to help free youths
- AP IMPACT: 35,000 worldwide convicted for terror
- European Championship Results
- Caster Semenya gets silver medal in 800 at worlds
- Libya rebels say Bani Walid tribal leaders divided
- Cameroon: longtime leader to run for re-election
- Denmark, Norway face off in Euro 2012 qualifier
- Macedonia, Israel wins at Europeans
- McQueen premieres second film 'Shame' in Venice
- San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix Results
- San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix Results
- San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix Results
- San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix Results
- San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix Results
- San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix Results
- San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix Results
- Denmark, Norway face off in Euro 2012 qualifier
- Denmark, Norway face off in Euro 2012 qualifier
- Denmark, Norway face off in Euro 2012 qualifier
- Denmark, Norway face off in Euro 2012 qualifier
- Denmark, Norway face off in Euro 2012 qualifier
- Denmark, Norway face off in Euro 2012 qualifier
- Denmark, Norway face off in Euro 2012 qualifier
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- Russia faces tough test vs. Ireland in Euro 2012
- Russia faces tough test vs. Ireland in Euro 2012
- Russia faces tough test vs. Ireland in Euro 2012
- Russia faces tough test vs. Ireland in Euro 2012
- Russia faces tough test vs. Ireland in Euro 2012
- Russia faces tough test vs. Ireland in Euro 2012
- Russia faces tough test vs. Ireland in Euro 2012
- Typhoon Talas kills at least 20 as it passes Japan
- Typhoon Talas kills at least 20 as it passes Japan
- Typhoon Talas kills at least 20 as it passes Japan
- Typhoon Talas kills at least 20 as it passes Japan
- Typhoon Talas kills at least 20 as it passes Japan
- Typhoon Talas kills at least 20 as it passes Japan
- Typhoon Talas kills at least 20 as it passes Japan
- Typhoon Talas kills at least 20 as it passes Japan
- Wilshere out for at least 2 more months
- Wilshere out for at least 2 more months
- Wilshere out for at least 2 more months
- Wilshere out for at least 2 more months
- Wilshere out for at least 2 more months
- Wilshere out for at least 2 more months
- Wilshere out for at least 2 more months
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- McQueen launches sex-addict film 'Shame' in Venice
- Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan Scores
- Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan Scores
- Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan Scores
- Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan Scores
- Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan Scores
- Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan Scores
- Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan Scores
- Nepal's new PM appoints 13 Cabinet ministers
- Nepal's new PM appoints 13 Cabinet ministers
- Nepal's new PM appoints 13 Cabinet ministers
- Nepal's new PM appoints 13 Cabinet ministers
- Nepal's new PM appoints 13 Cabinet ministers
- Nepal's new PM appoints 13 Cabinet ministers
- Nepal's new PM appoints 13 Cabinet ministers
- Pacino's 'Wilde Salome' defies description
- Pacino's 'Wilde Salome' defies description
- Pacino's 'Wilde Salome' defies description
- Pacino's 'Wilde Salome' defies description
- Pacino's 'Wilde Salome' defies description
- Pacino's 'Wilde Salome' defies description
- Pacino's 'Wilde Salome' defies description
- Pacino's 'Wilde Salome' defies description
- Pacino's 'Wilde Salome' defies description
- Pacino's 'Wilde Salome' defies description
- Pacino's 'Wilde Salome' defies description
- Pacino's 'Wilde Salome' defies description
- Macedonia, Israel win at Europeans
- Macedonia, Israel win at Europeans
- Macedonia, Israel win at Europeans
- Macedonia, Israel win at Europeans
- Macedonia, Israel win at Europeans
- Macedonia, Israel win at Europeans
- Macedonia, Israel win at Europeans
- Champion Spain looks to clinch Euro 2012 spot
- Champion Spain looks to clinch Euro 2012 spot
- Champion Spain looks to clinch Euro 2012 spot
- Champion Spain looks to clinch Euro 2012 spot
- Champion Spain looks to clinch Euro 2012 spot
- Champion Spain looks to clinch Euro 2012 spot
- Champion Spain looks to clinch Euro 2012 spot
- Christian Taylor wins men's triple jump at worlds
- Christian Taylor wins men's triple jump at worlds
- Christian Taylor wins men's triple jump at worlds
- Christian Taylor wins men's triple jump at worlds
- Christian Taylor wins men's triple jump at worlds
- Christian Taylor wins men's triple jump at worlds
- Christian Taylor wins men's triple jump at worlds
- Christian Taylor wins men's triple jump at worlds
- In unlikely place, the human face of 9/11
- In unlikely place, the human face of 9/11
- In unlikely place, the human face of 9/11
- In unlikely place, the human face of 9/11
- In unlikely place, the human face of 9/11
- In unlikely place, the human face of 9/11
- In unlikely place, the human face of 9/11
- In unlikely place, the human face of 9/11
- In unlikely place, the human face of 9/11
- In unlikely place, the human face of 9/11
- In unlikely place, the human face of 9/11
- In unlikely place, the human face of 9/11
- Champion Spain looks to clinch Euro 2012 spot
- Champion Spain looks to clinch Euro 2012 spot
- Champion Spain looks to clinch Euro 2012 spot
- Champion Spain looks to clinch Euro 2012 spot
- Champion Spain looks to clinch Euro 2012 spot
- Champion Spain looks to clinch Euro 2012 spot
- Champion Spain looks to clinch Euro 2012 spot
- Typhoon Talas kills at least 20 as it passes Japan
- Typhoon Talas kills at least 20 as it passes Japan
- Typhoon Talas kills at least 20 as it passes Japan
- Typhoon Talas kills at least 20 as it passes Japan
- Typhoon Talas kills at least 20 as it passes Japan
- Typhoon Talas kills at least 20 as it passes Japan
- Typhoon Talas kills at least 20 as it passes Japan
- Haiti aims to spread people, jobs across country
- Haiti aims to spread people, jobs across country
- Haiti aims to spread people, jobs across country
- Haiti aims to spread people, jobs across country
- Haiti aims to spread people, jobs across country
- Haiti aims to spread people, jobs across country
- Defiant Zimbabwe leads Pakistan by 81 runs in test
- Philadelphia archbishop to be installed this week
- La-Monroe exchange study with 4 Asian universities
- US: United plane skids off Ottawa runway
- Labor unions adjust to new reality under Obama
- Foreigners complain of harassment by Libya rebels
- 9 Taiwanese nabbed for international drug trafficking
- 'Seediq Bale' screened for first time on Ketagalan Boulevard
- Taiwan to set up Intellectual Property bank
- DPP chairwoman complains about security loopholes
- Germany: Tracking 1,000 Islamic radicals
- Typhoon dumps record rain on Japan, killing 25
- Norway: Train derails in central Norway
- Taiwan's MayDay band set to release 3-D film
- China: China confirms visit from Gadhafi representatives
- Party leaders partake in movie premiere
- 450 days after election, still no govt in Belgium
- Cobo takes Vuelta lead with mountain stage win
- New nation of South Sudan to move to new capital
- Opposition seen gaining in German state election
- England eyes elusive home win to close in on Euros
- Kanye West closes first 'Call of Duty' convention
- Obama viewing Irene's flood damage in New Jersey
- Iran lawmaker postpones N. Korea, China visit
- Black Hawks boost Sikorsky in post-9/11 wars
- White House wants quick jobs action by Congress
- France beats Italy to advance at Europeans
- Cheney: US different if Hillary Clinton president
- German state election deals new setback to Merkel
- Russia beats Bulgaria 89-77 in Europeans
- Poles march in protest of anti-Semitism, racism
- Depleted Turkey can move closer to Euro 2012
- 2 Mexicans deny terrorism, face 30 years for tweet
- 2 Mexicans deny terrorism, face 30 years for tweet
- Kerber beats Niculescu in straight sets at US Open
- Israeli army, settlers brace for West Bank unrest
- Typhoon dumps record rain on Japan, killing 20
- Strauss-Kahn returns to France but not politics
- Libya rebels say talks over Bani Walid have failed
- Nigeria beats Madagascar 2-0 in African qualifying
- Pennetta beats Peng in straight sets at US Open
- France beats Italy 91-84 to advance at Europeans
- Nadal beats Nalbandian in 3 sets at US Open
- Libya rebels say talks over Bani Walid have failed
- Niger beats South Africa 2-1 in Cup qualifier
- Yemen security forces fire at protest, wound 5
- Sunday's International Football Results
- Williams tweets about looking forward to return
- Ferrer beats Mayer in straight sets at US Open
- Libya rebels: talks for loyalist town have failed
- Latest developments in Arab world's unrest
- Ronaldinho given World Cup hope by Menezes
- Spain crushes Lithuania 91-79 at Europeans
- 'Lone wolf' terror seen as biggest threat
- Serbia beats Germany 75-64 at Europeans
- Nadal gets past Nalbandian at US Open
- Morelia wins 3-2 at San Luis in Mexican Apertura
- Chastain inspired Pacino's 'Wilde Salome'
- Nadal OK after leg cramps cause scary moment
- Foreigners complain of harassment by Libya rebels
- Ronaldinho given World Cup hope by Menezes
- Venice to host 2 America's Cup World Series stops
- Fenerbahce seeks to sign Bienvenu from Young Boys
- Spain, France, Serbia, Germany advance at Euros
- Young beats Chela in straight sets at US Open
- Power wins inaugural Baltimore Grand Prix
- Rafael Nadal feels the pain after the win
- England's Gary Christian wins Mylan Classic
- Tough economic climate as Obama seeks 2nd term
- Watson takes a 1-shot lead in Deutsche Bank
- Greek's socialists trail in the polls
- 3 new polls show ruling socialists trailing
- Brazilian league leader Corinthians loses again
- United plane skids off Ottawa runway
- Police: New York retiree shot in Jamaica
- Nadal feels the pain after the win
- PROMISES, PROMISES: US safer, but not safe enough
- Writers are still trying to out-imagine 9/11
- MDA telethon hosts: Lewis retired from fundraiser
- Brazilian Football Results
- Walters' 'View' primed for run at top of ratings
- IRL-Baltimore Grand Prix Results
- Lynx cruises past Liberty 86-68
- Monday, September 12
- Labor unions adjust to new reality under Obama
- Boca Juniors wins 1-0 at Independiente
- Unemployed face tough competition: underemployed
- Tea party bulling its way into 2012 GOP race
- Earthquake prediction still stymies scientists
- Rugby World Cup comes to small-town New Zealand
- Daddy Gilles Simon all focused on tennis this time
- Tea party bulling its way into Republican race
- Asian stocks down on dreary US jobs data
- Teammates hardly friendly ahead of Rally Australia
- Asian stocks down on dreary US jobs data
- Murray beats Lopez to reach US Open's 4th round
- Black Widow eats 183 chicken wings in US contest
- European Commission president: EU economy grows
- Rangers power past Red Sox 11-4
- Lee weakens to depression with 35 mph winds
- Quick judicial hearings at Rugby World Cup
- ConocoPhillips defends handling of China oil spill
- Israeli army: 3 houses razed in West Bank outpost
- Zvonareva into US Open quarters with easy victory
- Typhoon dumps record rain on Japan, killing 25
- DBacks beat Giants, stretch NL West lead
- Rain postpones NASCAR Atlanta race until Tuesday
- Kirilenko wins history-making tiebreaker at Open
- Kirilenko wins history-making tiebreaker at Open
- All Blacks confront 'chokers' tag at WCup
- Springboks, Canada welcomed to World Cup
- Gunmen abduct businesswoman in south Philippines
- All Blacks confront 'chokers' tag at WCup
- ConocoPhillips defends handling of China oil spill
- Small plane crash sparks rapid brush fire in Calif
- Woman, child killed when Texas fire engulfs home
- Nadal collapses in press conference at US Open
- Wallabies leave for New Zealand and World Cup
- EU official says region will avoid recession
- Texas A&M beats SMU 46-14
- US Open Glance
- Knox trial resumes in Italy
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Collated briefs from the Rugby World Cup
- Oil falls to below $86 after weak US jobs report
- Analysis: Cheney defends Iraq war, skips failures
- Bolt dominates world championships again
- Asian stock markets down on dreary US jobs report
- Haiti leader condemns UN assault charge
- Gadhafi leaned on Arab allies to stay in power
- Killer typhoon brings more misery to Japan
- Haiti leader condemns UN assault charge
- Taiwan tech institute launches talent hunt
- England seeks to reduce Tuilagi hype
- Tiwary to replace Sharma in India ODI squad
- Knox trial resumes in Italy, enters final stretch
- England seeks to reduce Tuilagi hype
- India, Bangladesh to help people stuck in enclaves
- Thousands welcome Tonga to Rugby World Cup
- World Bank: China can help by boosting consumption
- Gear remains in New Zealand despite WCup omission
- Tired Asian teams brace for WCup qualifying
- AP-GfK Poll: Japanese support for US bases grows
- AP-GfK Poll: Japanese support for US bases grows
- How the AP-GfK poll of Japanese was conducted
- Mubarak due in court, 1st witnesses to testify
- Train derails in central Norway
- Australia youngest overall side at Rugby World Cup
- India lawmaker arrested over mining scandal
- Survivor of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge prison dies
- Taiwan's MayDay band set to release 3-D film
- Turks detain Israelis at Istanbul airport
- 4 Lithuanians killed in car crash in Poland
- Germany: Tracking 1,000 Islamic radicals
- Stosur adds to her record collection with 'breaker
- China confirms visit from Gadhafi representatives
- Botha backs besieged Smit at Rugby World Cup
- Rights chief urges probe of CIA detention centers
- UN declares famine in 1 more Somalia region
- Spain's king OK after Achilles tendon operation
- Ex-French leader faces corruption trial
- Mubarak due in court, 1st witnesses to testify
- World stock markets down on dreary US jobs report
- ECB: Debt crisis revealed weaknesses of eurozone
- ConocoPhillips struggling with China oil spill
- Thai accused of insulting Thai monarch on Facebook
- Captain Moody out of England's World Cup opener
- Eurozone retail sales up unexpectedly in July
- UN declares famine in 1 more Somalia region
- Afghan governor: Bodies of missing Germans found
- Obama to spend US labor holiday at union rally
- Rebel reinforcements arrive at Gadhafi stronghold
- Monument unveiled honoring Danes killed abroad
- Swiss banks see risk though assets, earnings up
- Italy cops nab alleged vandal of famous fountain
- Syrian troops make arrests in manhunt for defector
- Tax the rich and banks, says Spanish PM hopeful
- ECB: Debt crisis reveals weaknesses of eurozone
- Afghan governor: Bodies of missing Germans found
- Tropical Storm Lee lurches ashore in Louisiana
- Iran inflation climbs to 17 percent
- Mubarak returns to court, 1st witnesses to testify
- Honda recalls 962,000 cars worldwide
- Fan killed, 2 hurt in Greece clashes
- Weakened Lee still poses flood threat in US South
- Serie A players' strike expected to end
- Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- Small plane crash kills 2, sparks California fire
- Buddhist monks from 2 Koreas hold joint service
- World markets fall on renewed US recession fears
- Airstrike hits Yemeni mosque, killing 7
- PCB finds beer ad unethical and disrespectful
- Experts: Roman gladiator school in Austria unique
- Walesa's injured son conscious after accident
- Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- England highlights racism after Bulgaria abuse
- Ex-French leader faces corruption trial
- Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes undecided on retirement
- Cyprus president: Not informed of munitions danger
- Iran kills 30 Kurdish rebels near Iraqi border
- Israeli army: 3 houses razed in West Bank outpost
- Tax the rich and banks, says Spanish PM hopeful
- Ex-PM on trial in Slovenia
- Ukraine, Russia give no sign of gas dispute end
- Cameroon: 45 file to run for presidency
- Ex-Iceland PM's lawyers ask court to drop charges
- China confirms visit from Gadhafi representatives
- Turks, Israelis claim harassment at airports
- UK service sector slows sharply in August
- Next ECB chief: Eurozone needs integration
- UK: Terrorism inquiry could examine Libya ties
- Oil falls to under $85 after weak US jobs report
- Rights chief urges probe of CIA detention centers
- Afghan ministry: 8 people killed in bombings
- Pakistani tech wiz harnesses Internet for the poor
- Vann Nath, survivor of Khmer Rouge prison, dies
- Ex-PM's trial in Slovenia adjourned
- Giant crocodile captured alive in Philippines
- UK: Terrorism inquiry could examine Libya ties
- Next ECB head calls for integration as yields rise
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Swiss bankers oppose another US tax treaty
- Floods kill 136 in Pakistan
- Weather service: Tornado touched down in NY
- Scuffles as Egyptians demand to see Mubarak trial
- Ethiopia officials detain 29 terrorism suspects
- Pakistan detains 3 al-Qaida suspects
- Hydropower plant opened in Tajikistan
- Eek! Mouse in pantry halts Nepal flight to Bangkok
- Tendulkar out of rest of India's tour of England
- Iraq says dispute over Kuwaiti port resolved
- Thai citizen accused of insulting king on Facebook
- Haiti leader demands probe of alleged UN assault
- England highlights racism after Bulgaria abuse
- Mercedes sales up 7.9 percent in August
- Bangladesh removes Shakib, Iqbal from captaincies
- Airstrikes hit Yemeni town taken over by militants
- Wolfsburg coach fines players for ignoring tactics
- Pakistan detains 3 al-Qaida suspects
- Del Bosque warns Spain over defensive shortcomings
- Capello urges striker Carroll to curb drinking
- AP IMPACT: 35,000 worldwide convicted for terror
- Japan FM: China should play fair under world rules
- Cubans pay tribute to late defense minister
- 2 arrested in Portugal after rhino horn heist
- Report: Tony Blair is godfather to Murdoch child
- Hydropower plant opened in Tajikistan
- Japan FM: China should play fair under world rules
- Police chief: missing Germans shot to death
- ECB spent $18.8 billion on bond buys last week
- Pakistan detains 3 al-Qaida suspects
- NATO: Bombing of Libya most accurate ever
- Cruyff calls Mourinho arrogant over eye-poke
- Temporary contract ends Serie A strike
- Bremen and Bochum fined for fans' behavior
- ESSAY: Post-9-11 'new normal' looks much like old
- Mexico finds tunnel dug into drains on US border
- Cameroon: 51 file to run for presidency
- Del Bosque warns Spain over defensive shortcomings
- Albania's opposition ends boycott of parliament
- Temporary contract ends Serie A strike
- Murdoch firm to sell its London site
- Italian cops nab alleged vandal of famous fountain
- Trial of African diplomat's wife opens in Romania
- Islamic cleric shot dead by gunmen in Nigeria's NE
- Rebels converge on Gadhafi stronghold
- Ex-Iceland PM's lawyers ask court to drop charges
- Netflix unveils Latin America service in Brazil
- Bani Walid's own rebels wait at gates of city
- Ferguson picks up award from Rome university
- Cyprus president: Not informed of munitions danger
- Britain beats Poland at Europeans; Turkey advances
- Unique Roman gladiator school unveiled in Austria
- Uruguay: Preliminary UN probe discards sex assault
- Hundreds march in Swaziland pro-democracy protest
- Zimbabwe's white farmers still target of violence
- Afghan police chief: missing Germans shot to death
- World markets tumble on renewed US recession fears
- Hannover's Miller to undergo psychological therapy
- Hackers faked security guarantees for CIA website
- European Championship Results
- Tony Blair is godfather to Murdoch child
- Tony Blair is godfather to Murdoch child
- Tony Blair is godfather to Murdoch child
- Tony Blair is godfather to Murdoch child
- Tony Blair is godfather to Murdoch child
- Tony Blair is godfather to Murdoch child
- Tony Blair is godfather to Murdoch child
- Tony Blair is godfather to Murdoch child
- Tony Blair is godfather to Murdoch child
- Tony Blair is godfather to Murdoch child
- Tony Blair is godfather to Murdoch child
- Tony Blair is godfather to Murdoch child
- ECB spent $18.8 billion on bond buys last week
- ECB spent $18.8 billion on bond buys last week
- ECB spent $18.8 billion on bond buys last week
- ECB spent $18.8 billion on bond buys last week
- ECB spent $18.8 billion on bond buys last week
- ECB spent $18.8 billion on bond buys last week
- Sweden earmarks $630,000 to protect its Jews
- Sweden earmarks $630,000 to protect its Jews
- Sweden earmarks $630,000 to protect its Jews
- Sweden earmarks $630,000 to protect its Jews
- Sweden earmarks $630,000 to protect its Jews
- Sweden earmarks $630,000 to protect its Jews
- World markets tumble on renewed US recession fears
- World markets tumble on renewed US recession fears
- Wildfire near Austin, Texas, destroys 300 homes
- Wildfire near Austin, Texas, destroys 300 homes
- Wildfire near Austin, Texas, destroys 300 homes
- Wildfire near Austin, Texas, destroys 300 homes
- Wildfire near Austin, Texas, destroys 300 homes
- Wildfire near Austin, Texas, destroys 300 homes
- UK terrorism inquiry to examine Libya ties
- UK terrorism inquiry to examine Libya ties
- UK terrorism inquiry to examine Libya ties
- UK terrorism inquiry to examine Libya ties
- UK terrorism inquiry to examine Libya ties
- UK terrorism inquiry to examine Libya ties
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Preliminary UN probe discards Haiti sex assault
- Preliminary UN probe discards Haiti sex assault
- Preliminary UN probe discards Haiti sex assault
- Preliminary UN probe discards Haiti sex assault
- Preliminary UN probe discards Haiti sex assault
- Preliminary UN probe discards Haiti sex assault
- UK officials may take 4 obese kids into custody
- UK officials may take 4 obese kids into custody
- UK officials may take 4 obese kids into custody
- UK officials may take 4 obese kids into custody
- UK officials may take 4 obese kids into custody
- UK officials may take 4 obese kids into custody
- Eek! Mouse in pantry halts Nepal flight to Bangkok
- Eek! Mouse in pantry halts Nepal flight to Bangkok
- Eek! Mouse in pantry halts Nepal flight to Bangkok
- Eek! Mouse in pantry halts Nepal flight to Bangkok
- Eek! Mouse in pantry halts Nepal flight to Bangkok
- Eek! Mouse in pantry halts Nepal flight to Bangkok
- Eek! Mouse in pantry halts Nepal flight to Bangkok
- UEFA rejects Wenger's appeal against ban
- UEFA rejects Wenger's appeal against ban
- UEFA rejects Wenger's appeal against ban
- UEFA rejects Wenger's appeal against ban
- UEFA rejects Wenger's appeal against ban
- UEFA rejects Wenger's appeal against ban
- UEFA rejects Wenger's appeal against ban
- NATO: Bombing of Libya most accurate ever
- NATO: Bombing of Libya most accurate ever
- NATO: Bombing of Libya most accurate ever
- NATO: Bombing of Libya most accurate ever
- NATO: Bombing of Libya most accurate ever
- NATO: Bombing of Libya most accurate ever
- Unique Roman gladiator ruins unveiled in Austria
- Unique Roman gladiator ruins unveiled in Austria
- Unique Roman gladiator ruins unveiled in Austria
- Unique Roman gladiator ruins unveiled in Austria
- Unique Roman gladiator ruins unveiled in Austria
- Unique Roman gladiator ruins unveiled in Austria
- Weakened Lee still poses flood threat in US South
- Weakened Lee still poses flood threat in US South
- Weakened Lee still poses flood threat in US South
- Weakened Lee still poses flood threat in US South
- Weakened Lee still poses flood threat in US South
- Weakened Lee still poses flood threat in US South
- Turks, Israelis claim harassment at airports
- Turks, Israelis claim harassment at airports
- Turks, Israelis claim harassment at airports
- Turks, Israelis claim harassment at airports
- Turks, Israelis claim harassment at airports
- Turks, Israelis claim harassment at airports
- ECB spent $18.8 billion on bond buys last week
- ECB spent $18.8 billion on bond buys last week
- ECB spent $18.8 billion on bond buys last week
- ECB spent $18.8 billion on bond buys last week
- ECB spent $18.8 billion on bond buys last week
- ECB spent $18.8 billion on bond buys last week
- 2 arrested in Portugal after rhino horn heist
- 2 arrested in Portugal after rhino horn heist
- 2 arrested in Portugal after rhino horn heist
- 2 arrested in Portugal after rhino horn heist
- 2 arrested in Portugal after rhino horn heist
- 2 arrested in Portugal after rhino horn heist
- Britain sends Turkey through at Europeans
- Britain sends Turkey through at Europeans
- Britain sends Turkey through at Europeans
- Britain sends Turkey through at Europeans
- Britain sends Turkey through at Europeans
- Britain sends Turkey through at Europeans
- Britain sends Turkey through at Europeans
- Murdoch firm to sell its London site
- Murdoch firm to sell its London site
- Murdoch firm to sell its London site
- Murdoch firm to sell its London site
- Murdoch firm to sell its London site
- Murdoch firm to sell its London site
- Britain sends Turkey through at Europeans
- Britain sends Turkey through at Europeans
- Britain sends Turkey through at Europeans
- Britain sends Turkey through at Europeans
- Britain sends Turkey through at Europeans
- Britain sends Turkey through at Europeans
- Britain sends Turkey through at Europeans
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- Obama to spend Labor Day at union rally
- US archdiocese readies for new leader
- US archdiocese readies for new leader
- US archdiocese readies for new leader
- US archdiocese readies for new leader
- US archdiocese readies for new leader
- US archdiocese readies for new leader
- Ex-Ukraine PM supporters scuffle with police
- Ex-Ukraine PM supporters scuffle with police
- Ex-Ukraine PM supporters scuffle with police
- Ex-Ukraine PM supporters scuffle with police
- Ex-Ukraine PM supporters scuffle with police
- Ex-Ukraine PM supporters scuffle with police
- Factory-like mills feed ravenous NYC heroin market
- Factory-like mills feed ravenous NYC heroin market
- Factory-like mills feed ravenous NYC heroin market
- Factory-like mills feed ravenous NYC heroin market
- Factory-like mills feed ravenous NYC heroin market
- Factory-like mills feed ravenous NYC heroin market
- Rights chief urges probe of CIA detention centers
- Rights chief urges probe of CIA detention centers
- Rights chief urges probe of CIA detention centers
- Rights chief urges probe of CIA detention centers
- Rights chief urges probe of CIA detention centers
- Rights chief urges probe of CIA detention centers
- Botswana Bushmen drink from reopened borehole
- 450 days after election, still no govt in Belgium
- Talks aimed at ending deadlock in Bosnia begin
- Factory-like mills feed ravenous NYC heroin market
- 'The Help' puts in overtime at No. 1 with $19M
- 2 arrested in Portugal after rhino horn heist
- etflix unveils Latin America service in Brazil
- US: Wildfire destroys nearly 500 homes in Texas
- Powerful quake hits western Indonesia
- Light up Tainan
- UK: Birth month to determine career path
- i-Mei Online App ranks in top 3 in Apple’s top free iPad Apps
- Taiwan's central bank to issue Seediq coins
- HTC revenues for August 2011 up 87.44% year-on-year
- The first formal TOCFL Speaking and Writing Test takes place October 15
- Secretary-general of Asian Productivity Organization visits Taiwan
- DPP requests ban on foreign green cards for public office
- Galle pitch rated poor after 1st Australia test
- 18 killed in violence in troubled central Nigeria
- China loses appeal to WTO over US tariffs on tires
- Venezuela leader says Gadhafi won't leave Libya
- Hannover keeper to undergo psychological therapy
- Nigerian appeals for terror case to be dismissed
- ECB calls for integration as bond yields jump
- Capello urges striker Carroll to curb drinking
- Mubarak trial witness: no order to shoot protests