英文新聞列表 English News List
- Asian stocks lower amid US debt nervousness
- Fish advances to quarters at Farmers
- Toyota expected to post big loss for 1Q
- South Korean soldiers search debris for land mines
- Republicans postpone vote on debt bill
- EADS says 1st half net profit falls 41 percent
- Oil near $97 as US debt limit deadline nears
- US, NKorea to begin 2nd day of talks in New York
- 3 civilians killed in Russia's restive Dagestan
- US man executed for woman's 1992 ax slaying
- Delaware man executed for woman's 1992 ax slaying
- Economy growing at slowest pace since recession
- Chavez turns 57 vowing to stay in power until 2031
- Single tweet draws rowdy ravers to Hollywood
- Autopsy: Vegas cosmetic surgery death accidental
- Relatives mourn China train crash victims
- Japanese baseball shocked by death of Hideki Irabu
- Mazda quarterly loss on tsunami-hit production
- 16 killed in blast at Ukrainian coal mine
- Childhood virus kills 70 in Vietnam
- President to announce deal to boost fuel economy
- State TV: Blast targets pipeline in Syrian
- Moody's puts Spain on call for possible downgrade
- 'Horrid Henry' book series get film treatment
- Moody's puts Spain on call for possible downgrade
- BSkyB to buy back shares and hikes dividend 20 pct
- Struggling with debt, Congress talks defense cuts
- Mazda suffers $327 million quarterly loss
- State TV: Blast targets pipeline in Syrian
- EADS says 1st half net profit falls 41 percent
- Afghan police: Roadside bomb kills 18
- Sri Lanka's deaf march for equal rights, jobs
- Death toll rises to 41 in Philippine storm
- New Jersey governor to return to work after asthma
- Italy's Eni Q2 profits drop on Libyan conflict
- International Airline Group back in profit
- F1 reduces British access on free-to-air
- Afghan police: Roadside bomb kills 18
- French investigators report on 2009 Atlantic crash
- Malaysia apologizes for Benayoun abuse
- Nintendo shares plunge after 3DS price cut
- BSkyB to buy back shares and hikes dividend 20 pct
- More detained in Turkish match-fixing probe
- Gunman in Mumbai attacks appeals death sentence
- Moody's puts Spain on call for possible downgrade
- Total says weak US dollar dents Q2 profits
- Hand, foot, mouth disease kills 70 in Vietnam
- At least 17 killed in 2 mine accidents in Ukraine
- Sri Lanka's deaf march for equal rights, jobs
- Norway suspect questioned by police
- French investigators report on 2009 Atlantic crash
- Blast on Iran pipeline cuts gas flow to Turkey
- Poland releases report into 2010 plane crash
- AFC delays decision on election for president
- Taiwan TSMC reports profit decline in 2Q
- Earthquake strikes off Fiji; no tsunami alert
- Poland releases report on presidential plane crash
- ANA losses grow as disaster crimps travel
- Oil below $97 as US debt limit deadline nears
- No justice for victims of Islamic sect attack
- Total says weak US dollar dents Q2 profits
- Publisher Pearson raises guidance
- 17 killed in 2 mine accidents in Ukraine
- AFC delays decision on election for president
- Thousands rally in Egypt for unity amid rifts
- Norway suspect questioned by police
- Parts of North Korean land mines wash up in South
- Eni Q2 profit drops on Libyan war disruptions
- World stocks lower amid US debt nervousness
- Eurozone inflation unexpectedly falls to 2.5 pct
- Moderate quake hits remote area in southeast Iran
- EU urges Serbia, Kosovo to defuse tensions
- Taiwan smartphone maker HTC reports profit jump
- NKorea threatens to dispose of SKorean assets
- Ivory Coast's warlords obstacle to reconciliation
- Thailand's "lese majeste" laws under scrutiny
- Moody's warns Spain about for possible downgrade
- Poland: Russians made mistakes in 2010 plane crash
- Philippines seeks regional backing for sea dispute
- Montenegro royals satisifed with new law
- Moody's warns Spain about possible downgrade
- Real Madrid's Mourinho appeals UEFA ban
- Afghan police: Roadside bombs kill 19 people
- Taiwan's China tourism gain in doubt as polls near
- Russia takes bronze in women's world water polo
- Hamilton edges Vettel, fastest in Hungary practice
- Taiwan's China tourism gain in doubt as polls near
- Dubai decides not to bid for 2020 Olympics
- 12 Vietnamese fishermen rescued in Philippines
- India wins toss, bowls vs. England
- EU probes Royal Mail restructuring
- Anglo-American H1 profit nearly doubles
- Grieving relatives lay flowers at China crash site
- Tropical Storm Don moving closer to SE Texas
- Egyptian plane catches fire at Cairo airport
- Dead heat for gold in women's 100 freestyle
- Lawes hurts neck in England training match
- Report: Spain to call early general elections
- Lochte wins men's 200 backstroke, 3rd gold
- Philippines says militants beheaded 2 marines
- Pilot errors outlined in 2009 Air France crash
- F1 reduces British access on free-to-air TV
- Israel becomes haven for US Jews' hoop dreams
- Schalke signs Romanian striker Marica
- Bomb blast hits oil pipeline in western Syria
- Airport police shoot knife-wielding attacker
- Hungarian Grand Prix Results
- EU urges Serbia, Kosovo to defuse tensions
- Lochte locks up another gold at swim worlds
- Pakistani Taliban say they have Swiss tourists
- Police: Cannabis on busy Vienna thoroughfare
- Spanish PM calls early general elections
- Thailand's 'lese majeste' laws under scrutiny
- Court publishes names of 4 suspects in Hariri case
- Macedonian government wins parliamentary approval
- Poland: Russians made mistakes in 2010 plane crash
- A week later, Norway mourns 76 victims of massacre
- UN says body of Sri Lankan activist found
- Relatives grieve over China crash as anger lingers
- Fear, confusion among Libya's rebels after killing
- Tens of thousands rally for unity in Egypt
- Nurse struggles to save starving Somali children
- Pearson raises guidance after higher profit
- Pilot errors outlined in 2009 Air France crash
- Soni wins women's 200 breaststroke at worlds
- Eurozone inflation unexpectedly falls to 2.5 pct
- World championships swimming results
- Pie-thrower convicted of assaulting Rupert Murdoch
- Norwegian PM: 'Together we will make it'
- Italian premier OK after wrist surgery
- Tens of thousands rally in Syria; troops open fire
- AU forces gain ground against Somali militants
- Legislators call for overhaul of English football
- US debt confusion spooks markets ahead of GDP data
- Bulgarian journalist Dimi Panitza dies at 80
- Gyurta wins men's 200 breaststroke at worlds
- Second UN food airlift reaches famine-hit Somalia
- 18 killed in 2 mine accidents in Ukraine
- Czech cartoon hero returns home from space
- US wins 4x200 relay at world championships
- Oil below $97 as US debt limit deadline nears
- Polce say all killed in Norway attacks ID'ed
- Czechs consider banning Communist Party
- England vs. India Scores
- England 69-2 vs. India at Trent Bridge
- Clarke set to miss cut at Irish Open
- Lochte wins 3rd and 4th golds at swim worlds
- US stock futures fall after debt vote postponed
- Iraqi PM to outline government cuts to parliament
- Merck plans more job cuts; 2Q profit rises
- Iraqi PM to outline government cuts to parliament
- Tropical Storm Don moving closer to Texas
- England vs. India 2nd test Scoreboard
- US House tries again on bill as default date nears
- Gatland picks 39 for Wales warmup against England
- World championships medal winners
- Court rejects Serb extradition request for Divjak
- Japan PM announces nuclear reduction plan
- Tens of thousands rally in Syria; 1 killed
- Amgen's 2Q profit falls 3 pct on rising R&D costs
- Economy slowed sharply in first half of year
- Yahoo, Alibaba, Softbank come to agreement
- Experts: Terrorists threaten Belgium for burqa ban
- Philippines seeks regional backing for sea dispute
- Funeral held for slain Libya rebel military chief
- Turkish court charges ex-general
- Se Ri Pak sets early pace at Women's British Open
- Revisions show deeper 2007-2009 recession
- Turkmen bankers jailed after rare open verdict
- Chevron 2Q profit jumps 43 percent
- Bahrain returns, Turkey dropped from F1 calendar
- Spain's embattled premier calls early elections
- US economy slowed sharply in first half of year
- 2014 WCup starts taking shape with qualifying draw
- Czech FM says Vatican diplomat headed to Prague
- Japan PM calls for careful cutback on nuke energy
- Cuban-Americans fret over travel restrictions home
- Real Madrid announces Emirates sponsorship deal
- Arsenal midfielder Diaby to miss start of season
- Germans fled church during 2010 sex scandal
- US stock futures plunge after anemic growth report
- Economy slowed sharply in first half of year
- Malta president signs divorce law
- Gunmen kill 7 in southwestern Pakistan
- Tour champ Cadel Evans commits to Colorado race
- Sluggish US economic growth sinks dollar
- US malaise, debt stalemate shake allies globally
- APNewsBreak: Iran lagging in enrichment plan
- Oil drops near $95 after weak US GDP report
- Obama to discuss status of debt talks
- Pharmacy blamed for Cielo's positive doping test
- Poland's defense minister resigns
- Hamilton fastest in Hungary practice, Vettel fifth
- US stocks plunge on debt standoff, dismal growth
- Rosneft net rises on stronger output, oil price
- Senate to push ahead with debt-limit bill
- FIFA investigates Myanmar for World Cup violence
- Queen's granddaughter set to wed rugby standout
- Roadside bombs kill 19 Afghans, 2 NATO personnel
- Former Intel Chief: Stop Drone Strikes
- Bosnian man hurls grenades at police, officials
- Greece wins women's gold in water polo
- Jordan's Islamist opposition vows more protests
- Hamilton fastest in Hungary practice, Vettel fifth
- UK newspapers pay damages to man cleared of murder
- Czech cartoon hero returns home from space
- Andy Dick to stand trial on sex abuse counts
- World Bank: Kenya must account for drought money
- Iranian shelling kills 13-year-old in north Iraq
- Serbs in Kosovo's north block NATO convoy
- Bin Hammam pays price for challenging Blatter
- NYC's MoMA to raise admission fee to $25
- US debt confusion, poor growth spook markets
- Cielo's doping case still on swimmers' minds
- Norway to reasses threat level
- Boom And Bust wins Totesport Mile at Goodwood
- James Murdoch asked to clarify hacking testimony
- Ultraconservative Muslims join protesters in Egypt
- Ultraconservative Muslims join protesters in Egypt
- Ultraconservative Muslims join protesters in Egypt
- Ultraconservative Muslims join protesters in Egypt
- Mongolian spymaster loses UK extradition battle
- Mongolian spymaster loses UK extradition battle
- Mongolian spymaster loses UK extradition battle
- Mongolian spymaster loses UK extradition battle
- Mongolian spymaster loses UK extradition battle
- Mongolian spymaster loses UK extradition battle
- Nigeria parents risk jail for skipping polio shots
- Nigeria parents risk jail for skipping polio shots
- Nigeria parents risk jail for skipping polio shots
- Nigeria parents risk jail for skipping polio shots
- Nigeria parents risk jail for skipping polio shots
- Nigeria parents risk jail for skipping polio shots
- Cielo's doping case still on swimmers' minds
- Cielo's doping case still on swimmers' minds
- Cielo's doping case still on swimmers' minds
- Cielo's doping case still on swimmers' minds
- Cielo's doping case still on swimmers' minds
- Cielo's doping case still on swimmers' minds
- Cielo's doping case still on swimmers' minds
- Cielo's doping case still on swimmers' minds
- Cielo's doping case still on swimmers' minds
- A week later, Norway mourns 76 victims of massacre
- A week later, Norway mourns 76 victims of massacre
- A week later, Norway mourns 76 victims of massacre
- A week later, Norway mourns 76 victims of massacre
- A week later, Norway mourns 76 victims of massacre
- Nigeria parents risk jail for skipping polio shots
- Nigeria parents risk jail for skipping polio shots
- Nigeria parents risk jail for skipping polio shots
- Nigeria parents risk jail for skipping polio shots
- Nigeria parents risk jail for skipping polio shots
- A week later, Norway mourns 76 victims of massacre
- Nigeria parents risk jail for skipping polio shots
- Bahrain returns, Turkey dropped from F1 calendar
- Bahrain returns, Turkey dropped from F1 calendar
- Bahrain returns, Turkey dropped from F1 calendar
- Bahrain returns, Turkey dropped from F1 calendar
- Bahrain returns, Turkey dropped from F1 calendar
- Bahrain returns, Turkey dropped from F1 calendar
- Bahrain returns, Turkey dropped from F1 calendar
- Sluggish US economic growth sinks dollar
- Sluggish US economic growth sinks dollar
- Sluggish US economic growth sinks dollar
- Sluggish US economic growth sinks dollar
- Sluggish US economic growth sinks dollar
- Sluggish US economic growth sinks dollar
- Bosnian football officials sentenced
- Bosnian football officials sentenced
- Bosnian football officials sentenced
- Bosnian football officials sentenced
- Bosnian football officials sentenced
- Bosnian football officials sentenced
- Funeral held for slain Libya rebel military chief
- Funeral held for slain Libya rebel military chief
- Funeral held for slain Libya rebel military chief
- Funeral held for slain Libya rebel military chief
- Funeral held for slain Libya rebel military chief
- Funeral held for slain Libya rebel military chief
- Obama says multiple ways out of debt ceiling mess
- Obama says multiple ways out of debt ceiling mess
- Obama says multiple ways out of debt ceiling mess
- Obama says multiple ways out of debt ceiling mess
- Obama says multiple ways out of debt ceiling mess
- Obama says multiple ways out of debt ceiling mess
- Obama says multiple ways out of debt ceiling mess
- Obama says multiple ways out of debt ceiling mess
- Obama says multiple ways out of debt ceiling mess
- Obama says multiple ways out of debt ceiling mess
- Obama says multiple ways out of debt ceiling mess
- Obama says multiple ways out of debt ceiling mess
- England collapses to 124-8 vs India
- England collapses to 124-8 vs India
- England collapses to 124-8 vs India
- England collapses to 124-8 vs India
- England collapses to 124-8 vs India
- England collapses to 124-8 vs India
- England collapses to 124-8 vs India
- House Republicans to change stalled debt bill
- House Republicans to change stalled debt bill
- House Republicans to change stalled debt bill
- House Republicans to change stalled debt bill
- House Republicans to change stalled debt bill
- House Republicans to change stalled debt bill
- Tropical Storm Don's rains approach Texas coast
- Tropical Storm Don's rains approach Texas coast
- Tropical Storm Don's rains approach Texas coast
- Tropical Storm Don's rains approach Texas coast
- Tropical Storm Don's rains approach Texas coast
- Tropical Storm Don's rains approach Texas coast
- UK newspapers pay damages to man cleared of murder
- UK newspapers pay damages to man cleared of murder
- UK newspapers pay damages to man cleared of murder
- UK newspapers pay damages to man cleared of murder
- UK newspapers pay damages to man cleared of murder
- UK newspapers pay damages to man cleared of murder
- Former Intel Chief: Stop Drone Strikes
- Former Intel Chief: Stop Drone Strikes
- Former Intel Chief: Stop Drone Strikes
- Former Intel Chief: Stop Drone Strikes
- Former Intel Chief: Stop Drone Strikes
- Former Intel Chief: Stop Drone Strikes
- Brazil's Vale reports record 2Q profit on demand
- Brazil's Vale reports record 2Q profit on demand
- Brazil's Vale reports record 2Q profit on demand
- Brazil's Vale reports record 2Q profit on demand
- Brazil's Vale reports record 2Q profit on demand
- Brazil's Vale reports record 2Q profit on demand
- Swiss central bank posts 10.8 billion francs loss
- Swiss central bank posts 10.8 billion francs loss
- Swiss central bank posts 10.8 billion francs loss
- Swiss central bank posts 10.8 billion francs loss
- Swiss central bank posts 10.8 billion francs loss
- Swiss central bank posts 10.8 billion francs loss
- Jordan's Islamist opposition vows more protests
- Jordan's Islamist opposition vows more protests
- Jordan's Islamist opposition vows more protests
- Jordan's Islamist opposition vows more protests
- Jordan's Islamist opposition vows more protests
- Jordan's Islamist opposition vows more protests
- Poland: Russians made mistakes in 2010 plane crash
- Poland: Russians made mistakes in 2010 plane crash
- Poland: Russians made mistakes in 2010 plane crash
- Poland: Russians made mistakes in 2010 plane crash
- Poland: Russians made mistakes in 2010 plane crash
- Poland: Russians made mistakes in 2010 plane crash
- Dutch airport police shoot knife-wielding attacker
- Dutch airport police shoot knife-wielding attacker
- Dutch airport police shoot knife-wielding attacker
- Dutch airport police shoot knife-wielding attacker
- Dutch airport police shoot knife-wielding attacker
- Dutch airport police shoot knife-wielding attacker
- US, NKorea to begin 2nd day of talks in New York
- Malawi rights leader in hiding after gov't threats
- Malawi rights leader in hiding after gov't threats
- Malawi rights leader in hiding after gov't threats
- Malawi rights leader in hiding after gov't threats
- Malawi rights leader in hiding after gov't threats
- Malawi rights leader in hiding after gov't threats
- Kenya vs. UAE Scores
- Kenya vs. UAE Scores
- Kenya vs. UAE Scores
- Kenya vs. UAE Scores
- Kenya vs. UAE Scores
- Kenya vs. UAE Scores
- Kenya vs. UAE Scores
- Spain's embattled premier calls early elections
- Spain's embattled premier calls early elections
- Spain's embattled premier calls early elections
- Spain's embattled premier calls early elections
- Spain's embattled premier calls early elections
- Spain's embattled premier calls early elections
- Spain's embattled premier calls early elections
- Spain's embattled premier calls early elections
- Spain's embattled premier calls early elections
- Spain's embattled premier calls early elections
- Spain's embattled premier calls early elections
- Spain's embattled premier calls early elections
- Obama to announce deal to boost US fuel economy
- Obama to announce deal to boost US fuel economy
- Obama to announce deal to boost US fuel economy
- Obama to announce deal to boost US fuel economy
- Obama to announce deal to boost US fuel economy
- Obama to announce deal to boost US fuel economy
- Greece wins women's gold in water polo
- Greece wins women's gold in water polo
- Greece wins women's gold in water polo
- Greece wins women's gold in water polo
- Greece wins women's gold in water polo
- Greece wins women's gold in water polo
- Greece wins women's gold in water polo
- Greece wins women's gold in water polo
- Greece wins women's gold in water polo
- US blacklists 2 members of Somali insurgent group
- US blacklists 2 members of Somali insurgent group
- US blacklists 2 members of Somali insurgent group
- US blacklists 2 members of Somali insurgent group
- US blacklists 2 members of Somali insurgent group
- US blacklists 2 members of Somali insurgent group
- Sri Lanka's deaf march for equal rights, jobs
- Sri Lanka's deaf march for equal rights, jobs
- Sri Lanka's deaf march for equal rights, jobs
- Sri Lanka's deaf march for equal rights, jobs
- Sri Lanka's deaf march for equal rights, jobs
- Sri Lanka's deaf march for equal rights, jobs
- Sri Lanka's deaf march for equal rights, jobs
- Germans quit church during 2010 sex scandal
- Germans quit church during 2010 sex scandal
- Germans quit church during 2010 sex scandal
- Germans quit church during 2010 sex scandal
- Germans quit church during 2010 sex scandal
- Germans quit church during 2010 sex scandal
- Economy slowed sharply in first half of year
- Economy slowed sharply in first half of year
- Economy slowed sharply in first half of year
- Economy slowed sharply in first half of year
- Economy slowed sharply in first half of year
- Economy slowed sharply in first half of year
- UAE reach 155-3 vs. Kenya
- UAE reach 155-3 vs. Kenya
- UAE reach 155-3 vs. Kenya
- UAE reach 155-3 vs. Kenya
- UAE reach 155-3 vs. Kenya
- UAE reach 155-3 vs. Kenya
- UAE reach 155-3 vs. Kenya
- US stocks plunge on debt standoff, dismal growth
- US stocks plunge on debt standoff, dismal growth
- US stocks plunge on debt standoff, dismal growth
- US stocks plunge on debt standoff, dismal growth
- US stocks plunge on debt standoff, dismal growth
- US stocks plunge on debt standoff, dismal growth
- Ultraconservative Muslims join protesters in Egypt
- Ultraconservative Muslims join protesters in Egypt
- Ultraconservative Muslims join protesters in Egypt
- Ultraconservative Muslims join protesters in Egypt
- Ultraconservative Muslims join protesters in Egypt
- Ultraconservative Muslims join protesters in Egypt
- England collapses to 124-8 vs. India
- England collapses to 124-8 vs. India
- England collapses to 124-8 vs. India
- England collapses to 124-8 vs. India
- England collapses to 124-8 vs. India
- England collapses to 124-8 vs. India
- England collapses to 124-8 vs. India
- Power outage leaves 700,000 without energy
- Power outage leaves 700,000 without energy
- Power outage leaves 700,000 without energy
- Reports: Turkish military's chiefs of staff resign
- 20 killed in 2 mine accidents in Ukraine
- FIBA will clear NBA players to play overseas
- Officer accuses fellow rebels in Libya killing
- Arrested soldier condemned '09 Fort Hood shootings
- Greece: 11 arrested in cocaine bust in 3 countries
- Stocks bounce around as the debt debate drags on
- Timeline of final moments of Air France flight
- Pistorius looking for consistency in 400 meters
- Kaohsiung City: World Children's Baseball Fair kicks off in southern Taiwan
- Taipei City: Ex-president Chen sentenced for having aides lie to prosecutors
- Taipei City: Ma hoping for progress on thorny cross-strait issues
- Syria: Witnesses: Commander killed by fellow Libya rebels
- Dig through ancient Rome finds mosaic
- Syrian troops fire on protesters, kill at least 2
- US, NKorea launch 2nd day of rare talks
- Serbs in Kosovo's north block NATO convoy
- Wenger unsure whether to fight Barcelona for Cesc
- Judge: Try church sex scandal defendants together
- Judge orders release of Nixon Watergate testimony
- Lochte wins 2 more golds at world meet
- Official: Sabella to be named Argentina coach
- Little League says Ugandan team denied US visas
- Video creators look for bigger audiences at VidCon
- Reports: Turkish military's chiefs of staff resign
- APNewsBreak: Rosa Parks essay reveals rape attempt
- Romanian lawmaker slammed for remarks on massacres
- S&P cuts Cyprus credit rating on debt concerns
- India may lose hosting rights to Champions Trophy
- Yahoo settles Alibaba dispute, stock still sinks
- New Bolivian law to boost government over airwaves
- Bush details Sept 11 memories for documentary
- England all out for 221 vs. India
- Death of military chief weakens Libyan rebels
- US Senate, House still at odds as default looms
- UK man jailed for calling for attacks on lawmakers
- Somali: More aid needed; Troops gain new ground
- Martino resigns as Paraguay coach
- Experts: Terrorists threaten Belgium for burqa ban
- US hires Klinsmann as new national coach
- Protesters urge fellow Syrians to join uprising
- Arrested US soldier defiant at court appearance
- Pilot errors outlined in 2009 Air France crash
- US soldier defiant in 1st court appearance
- Thierry Henry: Salary cap keeps MLS behind Europe
- Death toll in Norway attacks rises to 77
- Zimbabwe guard faces jail for alleged Mugabe slur
- Pistorius looking for consistency in 400 meters
- Former Intelligence chief: Stop drone strikes
- Turkish military's chiefs of staff step down
- Ex-governor, 83, marries prison pen pal, 32
- UEFA reduces Mourinho's Champions League ban
- Malawi rights leader in hiding amid gov't threats
- Tens of thousands protest in Yemen amid stalemate
- World Bank: Kenya must account for drought money
- S&P cuts Cyprus credit rating on debt concerns
- India reach 24-1 at stumps vs. England
- Leader of 1970s nonviolent Indian war dies at 75
- US tennis player Robert Kendrick gets 1-year ban
- Stocks sink as the debt limit debate drags on
- Sect leader defends polygamy during trial
- Last of Arizona immigration protesters on trial
- Bank officials discuss debt impasse with Treasury
- Croatia Open Results
- Charges filed in fatal festival stage collapse
- Cilic reaches Umag semifinals
- Attorney: Accused pirate unlawfully interrogated
- Brazil's Teixeira calls English media 'corrupt'
- French youth trapped in Paris catacombs
- Swiss Open Results
- Beck promotes, criticizes youth political camps
- Absentee soldier defiant in 1st court appearance
- Nigeria parents risk jail for skipping polio drops
- US tribe renews bid to tap huge coal cache
- A week later, Norway mourns 77 victims of massacre
- Honduras recovers 2.7 tons of cocaine from sub
- Top-seeded Nicolas Almagro advances at Swiss Open
- Brazil's Teixeira calls English media 'corrupt'
- Wife of former Israeli Prime Minister Shamir dies
- Talks between US, NKorea end
- Treasurys rise on weak US economic growth
- President announces deal to boost fuel economy
- US: Commander death hardens task for Libyan rebels
- Winfrey to host series recycling her old show
- Sect leader defends polygamy during sex trial
- US urges Libyan rebels to show unity
- New Bolivia law boosts government airwaves control
- Poverty in Mexico grows 1.7 percent in 2 years
- Judge: Try Philadelphia priests, official together
- Anesthesia killed Vegas woman in cosmetic surgery
- Cuba authorizes 2 more airports for US flights
- Bush science adviser John W. Marburger dies at 70
- Pilots in Spanish air crash failed to deploy flaps
- Guyana legislators OK broadcast regulation bill
- Clarke out at Irish Open; Rory, McDowell make cut
- NATO in north Kosovo withdraws from Serb roadblock
- Lottery ticket collectors eye keepsakes, not money
- Gold, silver rise on worries about a US default
- Bush details 9/11 memories for documentary
- Italian pol praising Breivik's ideas is suspended
- US statue honors music legend Chuck Berry
- US hires Klinsmann as new national coach
- Woods enters the PGA Championship
- Suit filed over Yucca Mountain application delay
- UN imposes sanctions on Pakistani Taliban
- Bolt wins 200 meters in Stockholm
- Oil drops near $96 after weak US GDP report
- Clarke out at Irish Open, McIlroy makes the cut
- Oil drops below $96 after weak US GDP report
- Markets on edge as debt limit debate drags on
- Parks essay appears to discuss rape attempt
- Bush science adviser John W. Marburger dies at 70
- Witnesses: Commander killed by fellow Libya rebels
- Father says US soldier did not plot Texas attack
- Mullen: Surge in Afghan violence expected
- Ultraconservative Muslims dominate Egypt protest
- Polanski's `Carnage' to open New York Film Fest
- Recession risks up amid slow growth, debt standoff
- Somali man recalls horrors of fleeing famine
- Masson sets the pace at Women's British Open
- 6 US men arraigned over Tim McGraw show beating
- Bahrain marchers not content with reform proposals
- Markets on edge as debt limit debate drags on
- Cockpit chaos on doomed 2009 Air France flight
- Wolfsburg eliminated from German Cup
- Google buys about 1,000 IBM patents
- Canada seeks top court terror extradition appeal
- Latest developments in Arab world's unrest
- Obama: East African famine needs world to respond
- IAAF Diamond League, DN Galan Results
- Dominican tourism fell in June; fuel costs cited
- Italian man killed in Greek holiday brawl
- Skeptic's small cloud study renews climate rancor
- Friday's U20 World Cup Results
- Bush science adviser John H. Marburger dies at 70
- England and North Korea draw 0-0
- NATO in north Kosovo withdraws from Serb roadblock
- Investors pulling money out as deadline nears
- Polygamist sect leader threatens court with Bible
- Report: UK seeks to question Guantanamo detainees
- Rapper teams up with State Dept. for China concert
- UN imposes sanctions on Pakistani Taliban
- Villa gets N'Zogbia, West Brom signs Foster
- Tropical Storm Don nearing the Texas coast
- Haiti hunts for survivors after boat sinks; 12 die
- Federal human trafficking trial opens in Hawaii
- France's Loeb in the lead at Rally Finland
- Top US officials debate drone strikes in Pakistan
- Israel seeking formula for Palestinian talks
- Lawmaker: US seeks Saudi nuclear energy deal
- House approves Republican bill, extends debt limit
- England and North Korea draw 0-0
- Merritt targets world title on return from ban
- Appeals court sides with J.Lo in home video fight
- Obama: East Africa famine needs world to respond
- House approves debt bill; Senate ready to reject
- Eying support, Venezuela's Chavez urges moderation
- Skeptic's small cloud study renews climate rancor
- Official: Suspension unrelated to polar bear paper
- Appeals court sides with J.Lo in home video fight
- Brazil wants Pele to be the face of the 2014 WCup
- UN to consider unfreezing fund for Libyan aid
- Israel seeking formula for Palestinian talks
- Federal court upholds patenting on human genes
- Moody's says US should retain top credit rating
- Jeffs threatens court with Biblical repercussions
- Debt gridlock sends yields on T-bills higher
- NY Post staff told to keep docs amid hacking probe
- AP source: Pistons hire Frank as new head coach
- FIBA will clear NBA players to play overseas
- Bank of America hit with new Countrywide lawsuit
- UN to consider unfreezing fund for Libyan aid
- Eels star E gets by with help from heroes
- Saturday, August 6
- Will a chastened Murdoch prove good for News Corp?
- Absentee soldier def iant in 1st court appearance
- Eying support, Venezuela's Chavez urges moderation
- Argentina edges Mexico 1-0 in U20 World Cup
- LA coroner: Ex Yankees pitcher Irabu hung self
- Senate kills latest House debt measure
- Panama-Austria 0-0 at U20 WCup
- US taxidermist preserves Gaga's meat dress
- US human trafficking trial opens in Hawaii
- Tropical storm teases parched Texas, but fizzles
- Chavez says Venezuela's OPEC quota should grow
- Hardy is fastest qualifier in 2 events at worlds
- Cuba jails airline, pharma execs for corruption
- Lisicki advances to semifinals at Stanford
- Fish beats Kunitsyn to reach Farmers Classic semis
- Rapids win 2-1 at Union in MLS
- Jeter, Yankees remember Irabu as fun teammate
- Sun Yang poised to be China's new swimming star
- Lisicki, Bartoli, Cibulkova in Stanford semis
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Lynx improve lead in WNBA West
- Extremists flocking to Facebook for recruits
- FINA adopts biological passports to fight doping
- Parts of North Korean land mines wash up in South
- Egypt draws 1-1 with Brazil in U20 WCup
- Nurse struggles to save starving Somali children
- Gunmen kill 11 Shiite Muslims in SW Pakistan
- Utley powers Phillies past Pirates
- Honduras recovers 7.3 tons more cocaine from sub
- Top seed Peer moves to semifinals at Citi Open
- Argentina starts with victory, Brazil draws
- Shoe factory fire kills 13 in Vietnam
- White Sox extend domination of Red Sox
- Landslide in western Indonesia kills 4 children
- WTA Bank of the West Classic Results
- ATP World Tour Farmers Classic Results
- Serena beats Sharapova at Stanford
- AP Exclusive: Ouattara: no knowledge of massacre
- US review finds Iraq deadlier now than a year ago
- Queen's granddaughter set to wed rugby standout
- Shoe factory fire kills 17 in Vietnam
- Judge says NYT reporter must testify, limits scope
- Oscar-nominated art director Polly Platt dies
- Shumenov stops Santiago in 9th round
- Vietnam to evacuate nearly 300,000 as storm nears
- Huge pot bust in California national forest
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- NATO bombs Libyan TV transmitters
- US malaise, debt stalemate shake allies globally
- Budget, debt worries plague troops
- Families of China crash victims take compensation
- NATO bombs Libyan state TV transmitters
- Turkey to formally appoint new military commander
- Syrian troops storm Damascus suburb, kill 4
- WTA Citi Open Results
- Israel's Peer moves to semifinals at Citi Open
- Italian cyclist Muto banned for using EPO
- 10 families of China crash victims take payment
- Tri-Nations: New Zealand beats South Africa 40-7
- Turkey to formally appoint new military commander
- Official: 7 Afghan soldiers, translator, killed
- North Korean video shows flooding from heavy rains
- Syrian troops storm two towns, kill 5
- Croatia wins bronze medal in men's water polo
- Indonesian Muslims demand Ahmahdiyah be outlawed
- Mining accidents in Ukraine kill 25
- Indian guards not to shoot on Bangladesh border
- Dekker wins women's 50 butterfly at worlds
- Vettel tops Hungary practice before qualifying
- Cielo wins men's 50 freestyle at swim worlds
- Airstrikes kill 14 pro-government Yemeni tribesmen
- Turkey rules out crisis regarding the military
- Knox trial: battle over DNA evidence
- Franklin wins women's 200 back at worlds
- Vettel tops Hungary practice before qualifying
- Hungarian Grand Prix Results
- Phelps wins men's 100 butterfly gold at worlds
- Queen's granddaughter to marry in Britain
- 3 killed in helicopter crash in Nigeria
- World championships swimming results
- Phelps takes 3rd gold at swim worlds in 100 fly
- Commercial plane crashes in Guyana; no deaths
- Lawyer: 2 Americans held in Iran could be released
- E.Africa faces famine, Eritrea suffers in silence
- Commercial plane crashes in Guyana; no deaths
- Norway suspect was considering other targets
- Adlington wins women's 800 freestyle at worlds
- Egypt: Militants attack gas pipeline to Israel
- Famous Spanish restaurant El Bulli shuts, for now
- Bus plunges off mountain road, kills 10 in Kashmir
- Gerrard out until September with groin problem
- US wins medley relay at swim worlds
- England vs. India Scores
- India 117-2 at lunch, after Laxman hits 54
- England vs. India 2nd test Scoreboard
- World championships medal winners
- Pakistan puts travel curbs on US diplomats
- Police clear protesters' encampment in Athens
- Uganda probes age of youth team denied US visa
- UK watches year's second, low key, royal wedding
- Norway suspect was considering other targets
- Scottish Football Results
- Naismith leads Rangers to 1st win of SPL season
- Jet from New York crashes in Guyana; no deaths
- Vettel storms to Hungary pole ahaed of Hamilton
- Knox trial: battle over DNA evidence
- Syrian troops storm eastern city; at least 1 dead
- Oguro double helps Yokohama widen lead in J-League
- Pakistan puts travel curbs on US diplomats
- Uganda probes age of youth team denied US visa
- Turkey's resignations, a sign of military decline
- Service held for victims of roller rink shootings
- Norway massacre survivors tell their stories
- Midday wins 3rd straight Nassau Stakes at Goodwood
- Hospital: Paraguay's president free of cancer
- UK watches year's second, low key, royal wedding
- UK watches year's second, low key, royal wedding
- UK watches year's second, low key, royal wedding
- UK watches year's second, low key, royal wedding
- UK watches year's second, low key, royal wedding
- UK watches year's second, low key, royal wedding
- UK watches year's second, low key, royal wedding
- UK watches year's second, low key, royal wedding
- UK watches year's second, low key, royal wedding
- UK watches year's second, low key, royal wedding
- UK watches year's second, low key, royal wedding
- UK watches year's second, low key, royal wedding
- Italy wins gold in men's water polo at worlds
- Italy wins gold in men's water polo at worlds
- Italy wins gold in men's water polo at worlds
- Italy wins gold in men's water polo at worlds
- Italy wins gold in men's water polo at worlds
- Italy wins gold in men's water polo at worlds
- Italy wins gold in men's water polo at worlds
- Italy wins gold in men's water polo at worlds
- Italy wins gold in men's water polo at worlds
- India 215-4 at tea, Dravid unbeaten on 83
- India 215-4 at tea, Dravid unbeaten on 83
- India 215-4 at tea, Dravid unbeaten on 83
- India 215-4 at tea, Dravid unbeaten on 83
- India 215-4 at tea, Dravid unbeaten on 83
- India 215-4 at tea, Dravid unbeaten on 83
- India 215-4 at tea, Dravid unbeaten on 83
- Syrian troops storm eastern city; at least 1 dead
- Syrian troops storm eastern city; at least 1 dead
- Syrian troops storm eastern city; at least 1 dead
- Syrian troops storm eastern city; at least 1 dead
- Syrian troops storm eastern city; at least 1 dead
- Syrian troops storm eastern city; at least 1 dead
- England vs. India 2nd test Scoreboard
- England vs. India 2nd test Scoreboard
- England vs. India 2nd test Scoreboard
- England vs. India 2nd test Scoreboard
- England vs. India 2nd test Scoreboard
- England vs. India 2nd test Scoreboard
- England vs. India 2nd test Scoreboard
- 3 people killed in clash with US, Iraqi forces
- 3 people killed in clash with US, Iraqi forces
- 3 people killed in clash with US, Iraqi forces
- 3 people killed in clash with US, Iraqi forces
- 3 people killed in clash with US, Iraqi forces
- 3 people killed in clash with US, Iraqi forces
- Serbia's parliament meets on Kosovo
- Serbia's parliament meets on Kosovo
- Midday wins 3rd straight Nassau Stakes at Goodwood
- Midday wins 3rd straight Nassau Stakes at Goodwood
- Midday wins 3rd straight Nassau Stakes at Goodwood
- Midday wins 3rd straight Nassau Stakes at Goodwood
- Midday wins 3rd straight Nassau Stakes at Goodwood
- Midday wins 3rd straight Nassau Stakes at Goodwood
- Midday wins 3rd straight Nassau Stakes at Goodwood
- Jet from New York crashes in Guyana; no deaths
- Jet from New York crashes in Guyana; no deaths
- Jet from New York crashes in Guyana; no deaths
- Jet from New York crashes in Guyana; no deaths
- Jet from New York crashes in Guyana; no deaths
- Jet from New York crashes in Guyana; no deaths
- UAE on top versus Kenya in Intercontinental Cup
- UAE on top versus Kenya in Intercontinental Cup
- UAE on top versus Kenya in Intercontinental Cup
- UAE on top versus Kenya in Intercontinental Cup
- UAE on top versus Kenya in Intercontinental Cup
- UAE on top versus Kenya in Intercontinental Cup
- UAE on top versus Kenya in Intercontinental Cup
- Vettel storms to Hungary pole ahaed of Hamilton
- Vettel storms to Hungary pole ahaed of Hamilton
- Vettel storms to Hungary pole ahaed of Hamilton
- Vettel storms to Hungary pole ahaed of Hamilton
- Vettel storms to Hungary pole ahaed of Hamilton
- Vettel storms to Hungary pole ahaed of Hamilton
- Vettel storms to Hungary pole ahaed of Hamilton
- Italy wins gold in men's water polo at worlds
- Italy wins gold in men's water polo at worlds
- Italy wins gold in men's water polo at worlds
- Italy wins gold in men's water polo at worlds
- Italy wins gold in men's water polo at worlds
- Italy wins gold in men's water polo at worlds
- Italy wins gold in men's water polo at worlds
- Italy wins gold in men's water polo at worlds
- Italy wins gold in men's water polo at worlds
- Match abandoned after firecrackers thrown on field
- Match abandoned after firecrackers thrown on field
- Match abandoned after firecrackers thrown on field
- Match abandoned after firecrackers thrown on field
- Match abandoned after firecrackers thrown on field
- Match abandoned after firecrackers thrown on field
- Match abandoned after firecrackers thrown on field
- Obama urges parties to reach deal to avert default
- Obama urges parties to reach deal to avert default
- Obama urges parties to reach deal to avert default
- Obama urges parties to reach deal to avert default
- Obama urges parties to reach deal to avert default
- Obama urges parties to reach deal to avert default
- Death toll in Ukraine mining accidents rises to 27
- Bush to attend 10th anniversary of Sept 11 in NYC
- India 215-4 at tea, Dravid unbeaten on 83
- Helicopter crash in Nigeria kills 3
- U.S.: Fans around Taiwan get together to celebrate Wang's MLB return
- Guyana: Cheers to screams as jet from NY crashes in Guyana
- Boehner, Obama relationship tested in debt fight
- Egypt changes venue for Mubarak trial
- Bush to attend 10th anniversary of Sept 11 in NYC
- Backe puts Red Bulls' win over PSG in perspective
- Cuba renews appliance sales amid economic changes
- Famous Spanish restaurant El Bulli shuts, for now
- Danny Aiello turns his grief into stage fuel
- Broad takes hat trick in 2nd test against India
- Libya and Syria offering US no easy answers
- India leads by 67 runs in 2nd test versus England
- Former top aide to Colombia ex-president jailed
- Tropical system leaves little rain in dry Texas
- Verdasco, Granollers advance to Swiss Open final
- Music service Spotify in patent infringement suit
- Billionaire LA benefactor John Anderson dies at 93
- German Cup Results
- England vs. India Scoreboard
- Aguero: I'm not the villain in Man City move
- Howell, Green, Dyson in tie atop Irish Open
- Leverkusen, Werder eliminated from German Cup
- Franklin's 2 golds lead US at worlds
- 400 attend roller rink shooting victims' funeral
- Music service Spotify in patent infringement suit
- Defensive problems again to the fore for Arsenal
- Strong winds damage auditorium at qualifying draw
- England trails India by 43 after Broad's hat trick
- Cuba renews appliance sales amid economic changes
- Iraq says it will buy 36 US fighter jets
- Met Museum to send 19 artifacts to Egypt next week
- Cilic beats Fognini to reach Croatia Open final
- Senate, House still at odds as default clock ticks
- 43 Senate Republicans oppose Dem debt bill
- Rally Finland Results
- Angelina Jolie in Bosnia for film festival
- Wind damages auditorium at WCup qualifying draw
- Libyan rebel: military cmdr not slain for treason
- NY pastor's ashes displayed in Havana mausoleum
- Howell, Green, Dyson in tie at Irish Open
- Former top aide to Colombia ex-president jailed
- Egypt changes venue for Mubarak trial
- Asafa Powell wins 100 meters in 9.86 in Hungary
- Arab countries declare Ramadan begins Monday
- Mexican beach seizures yields 5 tons of marijuana
- Asafa Powell wins 100 meters in 9.86 in Hungary
- Thousands of Israelis protest high cost of living
- Cheers to screams as jet from NY crashes in Guyana
- Ventura joins Sizemore in cast of 'The Drunk'
- 2014 World Cup kicks off, qualifying groups drawn
- Masson leads Women's British Open by 2 strokes
- House rejects Senate Dems' debt-limit bill
- Syrian troops intensify raids ahead of Ramadan
- Another earthquake jolts northeastern Japan
- Obama meets with top Dem lawmakers on debt limit
- Thousands of Israelis protest high cost of living
- Mexico: Kidnapper of football coach sentenced
- Muslim nations declare Ramadan begins Monday
- House rejects Senate Dems debt-limit bill
- Loeb wins Rally Finland to extend overall lead
- Angelina Jolie in Bosnia for film festival
- Reports: Juarez cartel armed wing leader nabbed
- Republican leaders say debt dispute will be solved
- Venezuela breaks up fuel smuggling ring, detains 9
- Airstrikes kill 40 pro-government Yemeni tribesmen
- Germany pleased with World Cup qualifying draw
- 2014 World Cup Qualifying Groups
- Caribbean news briefs
- FFF president calls on France to match Spain
- Australia begins planning for World Cup qualifying
- Late stab at debt-limit deal to avert US default
- Cilic to play Dolgopolov in Croatia Open final
- Reports: Juarez cartel armed wing leader nabbed
- NATO bombs Libyan state TV transmitters
- Blanc sounds upbeat note about drawing Spain
- Snoop Dogg launches youth football in Chicago
- Cibulkova withdraws from Bank of the West Classic
- US Santa Claus fired for bawdy humor dies at 69
- Browne still up by 2 at US Senior Open
- Piri Weepu joins Auckland Blues on 1-year deal
- Kim shoots 62, leads by 1 at Greenbrier Classic
- Bolton's Lee Chung-yong out for most of season
- Reid: 'No progress' toward debt deal
- Afghans arrest Taliban leader, army turncoat
- 2 killed in Ohio when Wright replica plane crashes
- Suriname president vows action on housing shortage
- Stars aim for bargains at NY charity-fashion event
- Pacino's daughter arrested for drunken driving
- Officials: CIA Pakistan boss leaves due to illness
- South Pacific teams winners in billfish contest
- New Zealand relishes WCup qualifying challenge
- Snoop Dogg launches youth football in Chicago
- Saturday's U20 World Cup Results
- Cameroon, New Zealand draw 1-1
- Mystery surrounds loss of records, art on 9/11
- Norway gunman's tale diverges sharply from reality
- Sunday, August 7
- UN seeks to sweep away last traces of imperial age
- What led to `Project Gunwalker'?
- Perry backs a constitutional limit on marriage
- US businesses play key role in thwarting terror
- Irwin shoots his age, shoots up scoreboard
- South Korea beats Mali 2-0
- Tropical Storm Nock-ten kills 1 person in Vietnam
- Owen gives Man Utd 2-1 win over Barcelona
- Lochte leads 400 IM prelims at worlds
- Peer and Petrova advance Citi Open final
- 140 people rescued from troubled Philippine ship
- Australia begins planning for World Cup qualifying
- Fish tops Harrison in LA, gains 2nd straight final
- FAA: 2 small planes collide over Alaska
- Reid: Debt negotiations underway at White House
- World swimming championships qualifying results
- Strong quake jolts northeastern Japan; no tsunami
- Rebels ask Manila to stop oil, gas explorations
- Portugal, Uruguay draw 0-0
- Angels beat Tigers; Yankees double up on Orioles
- AP sources: Significant progress in debt talks
- Williams, Bartoli reach final at Stanford
- Late attempt at debt-limit deal to avert default
- Donovan double leads Galaxy over Whitecaps
- Colombia sinks France 4-1
- 7 dead in northwest China after men attack crowd
- Howard powers Phillies over Pirates
- Colombia gets off to great start at home
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- ATP World Tour Farmers Classic Results
- WTA Bank of the West Classic Results
- North Korea says China to supply flood aid
- Bomb hits police HQ in southern Afghanistan
- Chelsea claim preseason title in Hong Kong
- Philippine rebels seek to stop oil, gas projects
- Saturday's Major League Linescores
- Bomb kills 5 at police HQ in southern Afghanistan
- Taylor, Taurasi lead Mercury past Liberty
- Syrian troops storm Hama, at least 3 killed
- Japan faces tough road in World Cup qualifying
- 168 people rescued from troubled Philippine ship
- 7 dead in attack in troubled NW China
- Ex-Philippine president recovering after surgery
- Syrian troops storm Hama, up to 13 killed
- Australian rugby league results
- Marshall spurs Wests to NRL win over Manly
- Australian Rules football results
- Bomb kills 11 at police HQ in southern Afghanistan
- US commanders concerned about Ramadan fighting
- Suspected militants kill tribal elder in Pakistan
- Hundreds march in New Delhi's 'SlutWalk'
- Geelong trounces Melbourne in goal spree
- Serbia's president: Not another war over Kosovo
- Rival rebel factions clash in Libya, 4 dead
- Activists: 23 Syrians killed in attack on Hama
- China lawyers not to help train crash victims sue
- China lawyers told not to take train crash cases
- Undaunted, woman pioneer is off again over the ice
- Cork fights back in the War of the Stoppers
- Hundreds march against abuse in Delhi's `SlutWalk'
- German nuns bake for papal visit
- Maoist rebels kill 3 villagers in eastern India
- At least 18 die in bus crash in Zimbabwe
- Activists: 30 Syrians killed in attacks
- FINA says no drug positives at world aquatics meet
- Serbia calls for peace in crisis with Kosovo
- Philippine rebels demand stop to oil, gas projects
- Hardy wins women's 50 breaststroke at swim worlds
- Lochte wins men's 400 individual medley at worlds
- Alshammar wins women's 50 freestyle at worlds
- Pope prays for Somalia famine victims
- Tancock wins men's 50 backstroke at swim worlds
- Lochte leaves Shanghai swim worlds with 5 golds
- Activists: 34 Syrians killed in attacks
- World championships swimming results
- UAE beats Kenya in Intercontinental Cup
- 11 killed in 2 attacks in troubled NW China
- 9 killed when boat hits barge on Moscow River
- Sun sets world record in 1,500 at swim worlds
- Scandal-tainted top Indian state official resigns
- Beisel wins women's 400 individual medley
- Activists: Syrian military kills 45 in Hama attack
- Trial judge for Egypt's Mubarak to speed process
- Swiss Open Results
- US wins men's medley relay at swim worlds
- Granollers beats Verdasco in Swiss Open final
- Sun Yang breaks oldest world record in swimming
- Blinded Iranian acid victim pardons her attacker
- England vs. India Scores
- Japan PM criticizes nuclear safety agency
- World championships medal winners
- Bell hits 84 not out as England leads by 63 runs
- Activists: Syrian army kills 62 in attacks
- Medal winners from the world swim championships
- Japan PM criticizes nuclear safety agency
- Tour de Pologne Results
- Verdict for 2 Americans in Iran within a week
- 17 dead as rival groups clash in Indonesia's Papua
- Marcel Kittel wins first stage in Tour de Pologne
- Top Sen. Republican: deal very close on default
- Verdict for 2 Americans in Iran within a week
- Rains add misery to Somalia's famine refugees
- AP Exclusive: Insanity ruling not likely in Norway
- Button comes through wet Hungarian GP for F1 win
- Israeli doctors rally for better pay, conditions
- 4 shot after George Clinton show in Ohio; 1 dies
- Tropical depression forms in Pacific Ocean
- Police: Planes collide over Alaska, 4 dead
- Mexico says a top Juarez cartel figure captured
- Somali women fleeing famine preyed on by rapists
- Tropical Storm Eugene forms in Pacific Ocean
- Tropical Storm Eugene forms in Pacific Ocean
- Tropical Storm Eugene forms in Pacific Ocean
- Tropical Storm Eugene forms in Pacific Ocean
- Tropical Storm Eugene forms in Pacific Ocean
- Tropical Storm Eugene forms in Pacific Ocean
- 4 shot after George Clinton show in Ohio; 1 dies
- 4 shot after George Clinton show in Ohio; 1 dies
- 4 shot after George Clinton show in Ohio; 1 dies
- 4 shot after George Clinton show in Ohio; 1 dies
- 4 shot after George Clinton show in Ohio; 1 dies
- 4 shot after George Clinton show in Ohio; 1 dies
- Death toll in Ukraine mine accidents reaches 37
- Death toll in Ukraine mine accidents reaches 37
- Death toll in Ukraine mine accidents reaches 37
- Death toll in Ukraine mine accidents reaches 37
- Death toll in Ukraine mine accidents reaches 37
- Death toll in Ukraine mine accidents reaches 37
- Music mogul honors celebs at charity fundraiser
- Music mogul honors celebs at charity fundraiser
- Music mogul honors celebs at charity fundraiser
- Music mogul honors celebs at charity fundraiser
- Music mogul honors celebs at charity fundraiser
- Music mogul honors celebs at charity fundraiser
- Button comes through wet Hungarian GP for F1 win
- Button comes through wet Hungarian GP for F1 win
- Button comes through wet Hungarian GP for F1 win
- Button comes through wet Hungarian GP for F1 win
- Button comes through wet Hungarian GP for F1 win
- Button comes through wet Hungarian GP for F1 win
- Button comes through wet Hungarian GP for F1 win
- Hungarian Grand Prix Results
- Hungarian Grand Prix Results
- Hungarian Grand Prix Results
- Hungarian Grand Prix Results
- Hungarian Grand Prix Results
- Hungarian Grand Prix Results
- Hungarian Grand Prix Results
- Emirates to buy Electro-Motive Diesel locomotives
- Emirates to buy Electro-Motive Diesel locomotives
- Emirates to buy Electro-Motive Diesel locomotives
- Emirates to buy Electro-Motive Diesel locomotives
- Emirates to buy Electro-Motive Diesel locomotives
- Emirates to buy Electro-Motive Diesel locomotives
- German official fears copycats of Norway attacks
- German official fears copycats of Norway attacks
- German official fears copycats of Norway attacks
- German official fears copycats of Norway attacks
- German official fears copycats of Norway attacks
- German official fears copycats of Norway attacks
- Rival rebel factions clash in Libya, 4 dead
- Rival rebel factions clash in Libya, 4 dead
- Rival rebel factions clash in Libya, 4 dead
- Rival rebel factions clash in Libya, 4 dead
- Rival rebel factions clash in Libya, 4 dead
- Rival rebel factions clash in Libya, 4 dead
- Cheers to screams as jet from NY crashes in Guyana
- Cheers to screams as jet from NY crashes in Guyana
- Cheers to screams as jet from NY crashes in Guyana
- Cheers to screams as jet from NY crashes in Guyana
- Cheers to screams as jet from NY crashes in Guyana
- Cheers to screams as jet from NY crashes in Guyana
- Macedonia's oldest private broadcaster off the air
- Macedonia's oldest private broadcaster off the air
- Macedonia's oldest private broadcaster off the air
- Macedonia's oldest private broadcaster off the air
- Strong quake hits near Vanuatu; no tsunami alert
- Strong quake hits near Vanuatu; no tsunami alert
- Strong quake hits near Vanuatu; no tsunami alert
- Strong quake hits near Vanuatu; no tsunami alert
- Strong quake hits near Vanuatu; no tsunami alert
- Strong quake hits near Vanuatu; no tsunami alert
- Strong quake hits near Vanuatu; no tsunami alert
- Barcelona's Affelay out 4-5 weeks with leg injury
- Barcelona's Affelay out 4-5 weeks with leg injury
- Barcelona's Affelay out 4-5 weeks with leg injury
- Barcelona's Affelay out 4-5 weeks with leg injury
- Barcelona's Affelay out 4-5 weeks with leg injury
- Barcelona's Affelay out 4-5 weeks with leg injury
- Barcelona's Affelay out 4-5 weeks with leg injury
- Buemi helps Toro Rosso celebrate 100th F1 race
- Buemi helps Toro Rosso celebrate 100th F1 race
- Buemi helps Toro Rosso celebrate 100th F1 race
- Buemi helps Toro Rosso celebrate 100th F1 race
- Buemi helps Toro Rosso celebrate 100th F1 race
- Buemi helps Toro Rosso celebrate 100th F1 race
- Buemi helps Toro Rosso celebrate 100th F1 race
- England builds lead in 2nd test against India
- England builds lead in 2nd test against India
- England builds lead in 2nd test against India
- England builds lead in 2nd test against India
- England builds lead in 2nd test against India
- England builds lead in 2nd test against India
- England builds lead in 2nd test against India
- Macedonia's oldest private broadcaster off the air
- Yani Tseng wins Women's British Open by 4 strokes
- Dyson outduels Australia's Green to win Irish Open
- Special prices on THSR and Kenting Express tickets until December 31
- Women's British Open Winners
- Tribes drive al-Qaida militants out of Yemeni town
- Bell reinstated after controversial runout
- US investigators head to Guyana plane crash site
- Key politicans outline emerging debt, default deal
- Heidfeld's car caught fire because of wheel issue
- 'Cowboys & Aliens,' 'Smurfs' tie for No. 1 spot
- Rains add misery to Somalia's famine refugees
- Israeli crime boss killed in drive-by shooting
- Russian opposition holds sit-down protest
- Mexico says a top Juarez cartel figure captured
- Scottish Football Results
- Vettel eyes improvements after another wasted pole
- In Afghanistan, plan sought in Oct for US exit
- Daly's header gives Dundee United win at Hearts
- Reid: Cautiously optimistic on debt limit deal
- US home owned by Katharine Hepburn up for sale
- Afghan official: Kabul Bank scam involved up to 40
- Germany expels top Libyan diplomat
- Train accident in India injures several people
- Police detain Russian opposition protesters
- Dyson outduels Australia's Green to win Irish Open
- Official: Associate killed Karzai's half-brother
- With Qatari investment, pressure on PSG to deliver
- US dominates world titles with 16 swim golds
- Philanthropist Ruth Perelman dies at 90
- Obscure Strauss opera sparkles at Bard
- Kings of Leon vow to redo 'too hot' Dallas show
- Obama: Crackdown in Syria is 'horrifying'
- Syria forces raid towns on eve of Ramadan; 73 dead
- As talks go on, Senate rejects Democratic plan
- Henry helps Red Bulls win cup at ex-club Arsenal
- England leads India by 374 after Bell's reprieve
- Yemen's president calls for end to street protests
- 'Cowboys & Aliens,' 'Smurfs' tie for No. 1 spot
- Congress closing in on a deal to avert US default
- Freiburg eliminated from 1st round of German Cup
- Somali legislator shot dead by gunmen
- Guyana landing system being upgraded at time crash
- Iranian blinded by acid pardons her attacker
- Judge promises speedy trial for Egypt's Mubarak
- Latest developments in Arab world's unrest
- Defense tries to spare life of Ohio serial killer
- Amy Winehouse tops UK charts 8 days after death
- Salvador: Farmer and son hold 30 hostage at church
- 'Potter' finale conjures up $1 billion worldwide
- Kings of Leon vow to redo 'too hot' Dallas show
- Scores die as Syrian forces attack defiant cities
- Guyana airport being upgraded at time crash
- Brazil accuses 251 employers of slave-like labor
- Guyana airport being upgraded at time of crash
- Croatia Open Results
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- Sept 11 Flight 93 crash site marked by big boulder
- Haase advances at Kitzbuehel after Starace retires
- Tropical Storm Eugene swirls in Pacific Ocean
- Dolgopolov beats Cilic in Croatia Open final
- Serena Williams captures 1st title in comeback
- Legg Mason Classic Results
- Kamke beats Kudla in opening match at Washington
- Guatemala nabs third suspect in folk singer murder
- A Libyan rebel faction is unmasked as Gadhafi men
- Top Senate Democrat tentatively endorses debt pact
- Tiger Woods returns to plenty of advice
- Rebels say they unmasked secret pro-Gadhafi group
- Sunday's U20 World Cup Results
- Spain defeats Costa Rica 4-1 at Under-20 World Cup
- Nigeria routs Guatemala 5-0 at Under-20 World Cup
- Study looks at experiences of gay Mormons
- Browne makes few mistakes to win US Senior Open
- HSBC to sell 195 NY bank branches for $1 billion
- Stallings wins Greenbrier Classic in playoff
- Exit polls: Macri reelected Buenos Aires mayor
- Absalon wins 2012 Games mountain bike test event
- Exit polls: Macri re-elected Buenos Aires mayor
- Egypt's prosecutor summons Mubarak to trial
- Yemen's president calls for end to street protests
- Mexico: Exiled Cuban writer Eliseo Alberto dies
- Exit polls: Macri re-elected Buenos Aires mayor
- Landslide re-election win for Buenos Aires mayor
- Monday, August 8
- American League Leaders
- Report: HSBC plans to announce 10,000 job cuts
- Negativity conflicts with Huntsman's persona
- When the balloons inflated, so did 1 man's career
- Strong earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea
- Heat wave threatens elderly in remote US towns
- China launches 2-month traffic safety campaign
- Latvia's Gulbis edges Fish at Farmers Classic
- US Muslim: From Sept 11 detainee lawyer to judge
- South Korea consumer inflation accelerates in July
- Asian markets rise amid US debt deal progress
- AP Source: Debt deal to prevent default in place
- Obama, Congress reach a debt deal
- United: DC-Cancun flight diverted to Cuba by odor
- New Zealand increases minimum driving age to 16
- Verlander flirts with no-hitter, Tigers top Angels
- Australia rallies for 1-1 draw with Ecuador
- Saudis get off to winning start against Croatia
- United: DC-Cancun flight diverted to Cuba by odor
- Deal agreed to prevent US default
- Whalen lifts Lynx over Silver Stars 70-69
- United DC-Cancun flight diverted to Cuba by odor
- President's sister to be Mexican gov candidate
- South Korea consumer inflation accelerates in July
- Spain, Nigeria confirm role as early favorites
- 18 killed in 2 attacks in troubled NW China
- Chavez leads FC Dallas past Chivas USA
- Asian markets jump as Obama announces US debt deal
- Ibanez has 2 homers; game-winning double for Phils
- 4 teams stay unbeaten in Mexico
- Tiger Woods to play at Australian Open
- 10,000 fans attend RI's Newport Folk Festival
- Civil rights lawyer, federal judge Perry dies
- Miner Macarthur rejects $5.2 billion takeover bid
- China's industrial activity slows further in July
- 10,000 fans attend Newport Folk Festival
- NKorea says it remains committed to nuclear talks
- China manufacturing slows further in July
- Vietnam War-era shell explodes, killing 3 farmers
- Philippine troops hunt Abu Sayyaf despite Ramadan
- Woods to play at Australian Open
- Asian markets jump as Obama announces US debt deal
- National League Leaders
- Burgess gets all clear; Barnes ready for comeback
- Taiwan elated over Yani Tseng's victory
- Thai crown prince offers to settle plane dispute
- Strong typhoon leaves 4 dead in Philippines
- Oil rises above $97 after US debt deal reached
- Russians print new info linked to Raoul Wallenberg
- Official: NKorea wants nuke talks to resume soon
- Internet archivist seeks 1 of every book written
- FBI: 'Credible lead' surfaces in D.B. Cooper case
- China blames Pakistan-trained militants for attack
- Doctor: Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinians
- Strong typhoon kills 4 in Philippines, moves away
- Australian foreign minister grounded by surgery
- HSBC to sell 195 retail banking branches in US
- Lebanese, Israeli troops exchange fire on border
- With rebels in charge, life returns to Libyan town
- Honda's profit plunges on disaster
- Turkish PM chairs key military meeting
- TNT Express Q2 profit fall on higher fuel costs
- SKorea bans Japanese lawmakers in row over islets
- Australia's foreign minister grounded by surgery
- Honda's quarterly profit plunges on disaster
- Malaysia starts amnesty for illegal foreign labor
- Afghan governor: NATO airstrike kills 4
- Pakistani officials: US missiles kill 3 in NW
- HSBC to sell 195 US bank branches for $1 billion
- Syrian troops shell defiant city of Hama
- Weekend Sports in Brief
- India Parliament adjourns amid opposition anger
- 25 migrants found dead on boat traveling to Italy
- Britain says no military intervention in Syria
- Kuwait Airways looks for privatization bidder
- SKorea wants progress from NKorea before talks
- Hundreds of cab drivers strike in China over fares
- NATO starts clearing roadblocks in Kosovo
- World stocks jump as Obama announces US debt deal
- Swedish tanker attacked by pirates near Benin
- US drone strike kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- Strike by BBC journalists disrupts programs
- Afghan governor: NATO airstrike kills 4
- Hundreds of cab drivers protest fares in China
- Mitsubishi Motors posts profit as new markets grow
- ATP Rankings
- HSBC profits rise, sells US bank branches for $1B
- WTA Rankings
- HSBC to cut 30,000 jobs by 2013
- NKorea: Dozens killed, hurt, missing in heavy rain
- Sri Lanka admits civilian war deaths unavoidable
- Philippine troops hunt militants despite Ramadan
- 30 Vietnamese kids fed disinfectant with milk
- IMF: Romania's economy growing again
- HSBC to cut 30,000 jobs in global overhaul
- Bomb at market in India's remote northeast kills 5
- NATO starts clearing roadblocks in Kosovo
- European Tour drops Bahrain tournament for 2012
- China blames Pakistan-trained militants for attack
- Space Needle wants to send a person to orbit
- Kyrgyz security services detain arms dealers
- Former England wicketkeeper Nixon to retire
- Thai Parliament opens with new government waiting
- Murdoch's News Corp names new head of Sky Italia
- Syrian tanks shell defiant city of Hama
- EU to speed up development funds for weak states
- Holden returns to training after 5 months out
- Obama turns 50 as US debates debt
- Dawn spacecraft gets cozy with massive asteroid
- Sri Lanka says civilian war deaths unavoidable
- Striking Greek taxi drivers step up blockades
- Malaysia starts amnesty for illegal foreign labor
- Sierra Leone opposition names president candidate
- Prosecutor: 5 SKoreans arrested over espionage
- Hooligans attack Islamic center in north Serbia
- Man tries steal US cop's car, blames 'Batman'
- Winehouse family hopes to set up drug rehab center
- Arab unrest, high food prices cast pall on Ramadan
- Norway PM to politicans: Think before you speak
- Blasts target sect critics in central Nigeria
- India economy panel cuts growth outlook to 8.2 pct
- World markets relieved by US debt deal
- Deal in sight, global markets look up to Monday
- Striking Greek cabbies step up blockades
- Indonesia police: Suspected rebels kill 4 in Papua
- Norway PM to politicians: Think before you speak
- Porsche reports $1.5 billion H1 operating earnings
- Valencia signs new four-year deal with Man United
- IMF: Romania's economy growing again
- France tripling aid to East Africa amid famine
- Romanian church defends controversial cathedral
- Turkish meeting shows who is in charge
- New Libyan ambassador meets French minister
- Israel to extradite Serb suspected of war crimes
- Norway PM to politicans: Think before you speak
- France: EU preparing new sanctions on Syria
- Norway PM to politicians: Think before you speak
- England vs. India Scores
- England 544 all out, sets India 478 to win
- Australian rugby league results
- Yemeni airstrikes kill 15 suspected militants
- Delay on Iraq decision threatens smooth withdrawal
- England vs. India Scoreboard
- US stock futures rise broadly in wake of debt deal
- EU to speed up development funds for weak states
- Striking Greek cabbies step up blockades
- Alleged teenage LulzSec hacker released on bail
- Oil rises to near $97 after US debt deal reached
- EU slaps more sanctions on Syria
- Former England wicketkeeper Nixon to retire
- Broad strikes early to remove Dravid, India 8-1
- Worsley released from England training squad
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Palestinians: Israeli PM called off secret meeting
- Syrian troops attack Hama for 2nd day
- Button marks McLaren turnaround with Hungary win
- Court upholds Chinese journalist's jail sentence
- British police ask public to report anarchists
- Tropical Storm Eugene strengthening in the Pacific
- Hoffenheim signs keeper Koen Casteels
- Kuwait Airways looks for privatization bidder
- EU slaps more sanctions on Syria
- APNewsBreak: Greece boosts patrols at Muslim sites
- Kodak adopts shareholder rights plan
- Feds probe 2nd Ford-made vehicle for wheel problem
- 25 migrants found dead on boat traveling to Italy
- Somali refugees: No food to break Ramadan fast
- Egyptian troops clash with protesters in Cairo
- Authorities test Olympic security for 2012 Games
- Gadhafi official urges Filipinos to come to Libya
- Poland's Jaruzelski exempted from standing trials
- 3 Algerian soldiers killed in roadside bomb attack
- Cuban lawmakers meet to consider economic changes
- Stocks rally after debt agreement is reached
- British police ask public to report anarchists
- Egypt troops clash with activists in Tahrir Square
- Construction spending gains 0.2 percent
- Children of terrorist victims bond at summer camp
- Alleged LulzSec teenage hacker released on bail
- Manufacturing growth hits lowest level in 2 years
- Dow stumbles on weak manufacturing report
- Tornado in Russia's Far East kills 1, injures 30
- Dollar mixed as Obama, key lawmakers OK debt deal
- German air traffic controllers vote to strike
- Manufacturing growth hits lowest level in 2 years
- Oil up as government strikes debt deal
- Kurdish rebels kill 3 Turkish soldiers
- Israeli president meets social protest leaders
- US construction spending rises 0.2 percent
- Serena Williams returns to top 100 after title win
- Somali refugees: No food to break Ramadan fast
- Somali refugees: No food to break Ramadan fast
- Somali refugees: No food to break Ramadan fast
- Somali refugees: No food to break Ramadan fast
- Somali refugees: No food to break Ramadan fast
- Somali refugees: No food to break Ramadan fast
- 7/7 bomb victims' families give up bid for inquiry
- 7/7 bomb victims' families give up bid for inquiry
- 7/7 bomb victims' families give up bid for inquiry
- 7/7 bomb victims' families give up bid for inquiry
- 7/7 bomb victims' families give up bid for inquiry
- 7/7 bomb victims' families give up bid for inquiry
- Newcastle says Joey Barton can leave for free
- Newcastle says Joey Barton can leave for free
- Newcastle says Joey Barton can leave for free
- Newcastle says Joey Barton can leave for free
- Newcastle says Joey Barton can leave for free
- Newcastle says Joey Barton can leave for free
- Newcastle says Joey Barton can leave for free
- England vs. India Scores
- England vs. India Scores
- England vs. India Scores
- England vs. India Scores
- England vs. India Scores
- England vs. India Scores
- England vs. India Scores
- EU to speed up development funds for weak states
- EU to speed up development funds for weak states
- EU to speed up development funds for weak states
- EU to speed up development funds for weak states
- EU to speed up development funds for weak states
- EU to speed up development funds for weak states
- India slumps to 68-6, Bresnan takes 4-17
- India slumps to 68-6, Bresnan takes 4-17
- India slumps to 68-6, Bresnan takes 4-17
- India slumps to 68-6, Bresnan takes 4-17
- India slumps to 68-6, Bresnan takes 4-17
- India slumps to 68-6, Bresnan takes 4-17
- India slumps to 68-6, Bresnan takes 4-17
- Serbia launches airline tender
- Serbia launches airline tender
- Serbia launches airline tender
- Serbia launches airline tender
- Serbia launches airline tender
- Serbia launches airline tender
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- German air traffic controllers vote to strike
- German air traffic controllers vote to strike
- German air traffic controllers vote to strike
- German air traffic controllers vote to strike
- German air traffic controllers vote to strike
- German air traffic controllers vote to strike
- German air traffic controllers vote to strike
- German air traffic controllers vote to strike
- German air traffic controllers vote to strike
- German air traffic controllers vote to strike
- German air traffic controllers vote to strike
- German air traffic controllers vote to strike
- Gay marriage: awkward issue for some Republicans
- Gay marriage: awkward issue for some Republicans
- Gay marriage: awkward issue for some Republicans
- Gay marriage: awkward issue for some Republicans
- Gay marriage: awkward issue for some Republicans
- Gay marriage: awkward issue for some Republicans
- Gay marriage: awkward issue for some Republicans
- Gay marriage: awkward issue for some Republicans
- Gay marriage: awkward issue for some Republicans
- Gay marriage: awkward issue for some Republicans
- Gay marriage: awkward issue for some Republicans
- Gay marriage: awkward issue for some Republicans
- Turkish meeting shows who is in charge
- Turkish meeting shows who is in charge
- Turkish meeting shows who is in charge
- Turkish meeting shows who is in charge
- Turkish meeting shows who is in charge
- Turkish meeting shows who is in charge
- England vs. India Scoreboard
- England vs. India Scoreboard
- England vs. India Scoreboard
- England vs. India Scoreboard
- England vs. India Scoreboard
- England vs. India Scoreboard
- England vs. India Scoreboard
- Newcastle says Joey Barton can leave for free
- Newcastle says Joey Barton can leave for free
- Newcastle says Joey Barton can leave for free
- Newcastle says Joey Barton can leave for free
- Newcastle says Joey Barton can leave for free
- Newcastle says Joey Barton can leave for free
- Newcastle says Joey Barton can leave for free
- EU slaps more sanctions on Syria
- EU slaps more sanctions on Syria
- EU slaps more sanctions on Syria
- EU slaps more sanctions on Syria
- EU slaps more sanctions on Syria
- EU slaps more sanctions on Syria
- Manufacturing growth hits lowest level in 2 years
- Manufacturing growth hits lowest level in 2 years
- Manufacturing growth hits lowest level in 2 years
- Manufacturing growth hits lowest level in 2 years
- Manufacturing growth hits lowest level in 2 years
- Manufacturing growth hits lowest level in 2 years
- Ramos beats Andreev to advance in Kitzbuehel
- Ramos beats Andreev to advance in Kitzbuehel
- Ramos beats Andreev to advance in Kitzbuehel
- Ramos beats Andreev to advance in Kitzbuehel
- Ramos beats Andreev to advance in Kitzbuehel
- Ramos beats Andreev to advance in Kitzbuehel
- Ramos beats Andreev to advance in Kitzbuehel
- India slumps to 68-6, Bresnan takes 4-17
- India slumps to 68-6, Bresnan takes 4-17
- India slumps to 68-6, Bresnan takes 4-17
- India slumps to 68-6, Bresnan takes 4-17
- India slumps to 68-6, Bresnan takes 4-17
- India slumps to 68-6, Bresnan takes 4-17
- India slumps to 68-6, Bresnan takes 4-17
- Tropical Storm Eugene strengthening in the Pacific
- Tropical Storm Eugene strengthening in the Pacific
- Tropical Storm Eugene strengthening in the Pacific
- Tropical Storm Eugene strengthening in the Pacific
- Tropical Storm Eugene strengthening in the Pacific
- Tropical Storm Eugene strengthening in the Pacific
- Markets fret over US economy despite debt deal
- Markets fret over US economy despite debt deal
- Markets fret over US economy despite debt deal
- Markets fret over US economy despite debt deal
- Markets fret over US economy despite debt deal
- Markets fret over US economy despite debt deal
- Markets fret over US economy despite debt deal
- Markets fret over US economy despite debt deal
- Markets fret over US economy despite debt deal
- Markets fret over US economy despite debt deal
- Markets fret over US economy despite debt deal
- Markets fret over US economy despite debt deal
- Gadhafi official urges Filipinos to come to Libya
- Gadhafi official urges Filipinos to come to Libya
- Gadhafi official urges Filipinos to come to Libya
- Gadhafi official urges Filipinos to come to Libya
- Gadhafi official urges Filipinos to come to Libya
- Gadhafi official urges Filipinos to come to Libya
- Gadhafi official urges Filipinos to come to Libya
- Kuwait Airways looks for privatization bidder
- Kuwait Airways looks for privatization bidder
- Kuwait Airways looks for privatization bidder
- Kuwait Airways looks for privatization bidder
- Kuwait Airways looks for privatization bidder
- Kuwait Airways looks for privatization bidder
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- Somalia: 2 AU troops die during suicide bomb raid
- Somalia: 2 AU troops die during suicide bomb raid
- Somalia: 2 AU troops die during suicide bomb raid
- Somalia: 2 AU troops die during suicide bomb raid
- Somalia: 2 AU troops die during suicide bomb raid
- Somalia: 2 AU troops die during suicide bomb raid
- WTA Schedule
- WTA Schedule
- WTA Schedule
- WTA Schedule
- WTA Schedule
- WTA Schedule
- WTA Schedule
- France to hand over frozen Libyan assets to rebels
- France to hand over frozen Libyan assets to rebels
- France to hand over frozen Libyan assets to rebels
- France to hand over frozen Libyan assets to rebels
- France to hand over frozen Libyan assets to rebels
- France to hand over frozen Libyan assets to rebels
- PGA Tour Schedule
- PGA Tour Schedule
- PGA Tour Schedule
- PGA Tour Schedule
- PGA Tour Schedule
- PGA Tour Schedule
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Iran kills Kurds suspected in gas pipeline blast
- Iran kills Kurds suspected in gas pipeline blast
- Iran kills Kurds suspected in gas pipeline blast
- Iran kills Kurds suspected in gas pipeline blast
- Iran kills Kurds suspected in gas pipeline blast
- Iran kills Kurds suspected in gas pipeline blast
- Key witness can re-testify in trial of UAE officer
- Key witness can re-testify in trial of UAE officer
- Key witness can re-testify in trial of UAE officer
- Key witness can re-testify in trial of UAE officer
- Key witness can re-testify in trial of UAE officer
- Key witness can re-testify in trial of UAE officer
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- Congress plans votes on deal to prevent US default
- 7/7 bomb victims' families give up bid for inquiry
- 7/7 bomb victims' families give up bid for inquiry
- 7/7 bomb victims' families give up bid for inquiry
- 7/7 bomb victims' families give up bid for inquiry
- 7/7 bomb victims' families give up bid for inquiry
- 7/7 bomb victims' families give up bid for inquiry
- Oil falls on weak economic reports
- Zimbabwe picks 14-man squad for test return
- Canoe slalom venue for 2012 Games hosts 1st event
- Dow skids on manufacturing report, giving up gains
- NASA going green with solar-powered Jupiter probe
- Markets fret over US economy despite debt deal
- Newcastle says Joey Barton can leave for free
- Taiwan: ECFA's early harvest program successful: MOEA
- Taipei City: Housing sales in Taipei, New Taipei drop due to luxury tax
- Taiwan restores ornate 19th century mansion
- Taiwan: Taiwan restores ornate 19th century mansion
- Taiwan: Taiwan restores ornate 19th century mansion
- Mexico: Mexico defeats North Korea 3-0 in U-20 World Cup
- U.S.: NYC judge refuses to cite CIA in 9/11 tape case
- USA:Treasurys rise on debt deal, weak economic growth
- Tsai Ing-wen pledges to respect indigenous culture
- Dad’s Healthy Option: Father’s Day At the Miramar Garden Taipei
- Hsinchu City Launches i236 Electronic Security Monitoring System
- US stops vessel carrying $180M worth of cocaine
- Egypt's army clashes with protesters in Tahrir
- Cameron's trip: no service, no tip, at Tuscan cafe
- AP Interview: Kosovo PM backs drive for north
- Authorities test Olympic security for London Games
- Prosecutors to seek death in 'Grim Sleeper' trial
- IT firm: News Int't asked to delete many emails
- Undaunted, woman pioneer is off again over the ice
- England routs India by 319 runs in 2nd test
- Dollar hits new lows against yen, franc
- Putin supports merger of Russia and Belarus
- Wenger seeking permit for Japanese winger Miyaichi
- Czechs threaten to cancel military planes deal
- Judge sets Blagojevich sentencing for Oct. 6
- Serbia launches bid for new national airline
- Putin supports merger of Russia and Belarus
- Thomas Muster loses to Kohlschreiber in Kitzbuehel
- Mexico: Remittances up 5 percent in early 2011
- De Niro hosts 9/11 film on CBS
- Puerto Rico brewer creates new premium beer
- Servant testifies again in UAE officer's US trial
- State works on payment for sterilization victims
- Muhammad Ali writes letter to people of Norway
- Cuban lawmakers meet to consider economic changes
- Somali refugees: No food to break Ramadan fast
- Palestinians set date for mass demonstrations
- Egyptian forces clear activists from Tahrir Square
- Chavez, undergoing chemotherapy, shaves off hair
- July another weak month for US auto sales
- Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin heading to Broadway
- US, SAfrica file papers for possible 2020 bids
- Wyndham extends tourney sponsorship through '16
- Berry granted restraining order against intruder
- Lawyers challenge survivor of US home invasion
- Defense witness: US killer had brain dysfunction
- Klinsmann introduced as new US coach
- US airport inspectors pay own way amid impasse
- Servant testifies again in UAE officer's RI trial
- Servant testifies again in UAE officer's US trial
- US museum returns stolen artifacts to Mexico
- Agent: Randy Moss retiring from NFL
- Expert: Polygamist leader had child with girl, 15
- NBC inks deal with `King of the Hill' creator
- Fears of far-right rise in crisis-hit Greece
- Syrian troops attack Hama for 2nd day
- AP Interview: Kosovo PM backs drive for north
- Recognizing voices harder for people with dyslexia
- Sehwag flying in but Khan, Harbhajan in doubt
- Mexican police search for missing pollsters
- Irish man killed, 2 from US wounded in Dominica
- Strauss lauds Dhoni's spirit of fair play
- Ford to recall 1.1M pickup for gas tank problem
- Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin heading to Broadway
- TV: Israel agrees to negotiate over pre-'67 lines
- US agency to examine recorders from Guyana jet
- Syrian troops shells Hama ahead of Ramadan prayers
- Study shows best places to protect marine mammals
- Protest over evictions in Haiti blocks traffic
- Mallorca midfielder Pereira to miss season-opener
- Tour de Pologne Results
- Marcel Kittel wins 2nd stage of Tour de Pologne
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- INFLUENCE GAME: Credit raters have lobbying clout
- Ford to recall 1.1M pickup for gas tank problem
- Tug pilot pleads guilty in US duck boat crash
- The Sheepdogs win Rolling Stone cover contest
- Chavez, undergoing chemotherapy, cuts hair short
- Copper prices fall on weak manufacturing data
- Dollar hits new lows against yen, and Swiss franc
- NY caricaturist, illustrator Sam Norkin dies at 94
- Treasury estimates borrowing needs of $331 billion
- Space Needle contest aims to send person to space
- 'Cowboys & Aliens' grabs No. 1 spot over 'Smurfs'
- Admitted Norwegian killer traveled to US in 2004
- Bunny costumes suit 'Playboy Club' actresses
- US warns Pakistan over curbs on diplomat travel
- Treasurys rise on debt deal, weak economic growth
- Clinton swears in new US envoy to China
- Weak manufacturing report ends early Dow rally
- UN panel demands China free Nobel laureate
- Appeals court tosses insurance fraud convictions
- German Cup Results
- Chile: Snow, rain hit world's driest desert
- Protest over evictions in Haiti blocks traffic
- Bayern beats Braunschweig 3-0 in German Cup
- Hurricane Eugene in Pacific far from Mexico coast
- FBI files reveal more threats to late Sen. Kennedy
- Scientists stunned by surface of asteroid Vesta
- Defense asks for acquittal for UAE officer
- US tells Syrian government to 'stop the slaughter'
- US museum's Lord Byron letter turns out to be fake
- Sissy Spacek gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- NZRU backs Hurricanes amid player exodus
- 'Jeopardy!' burglary suspect pleads not guilty
- Concerns about the economy end early Dow rally
- Mardy Fish withdraws from Washington tournament
- Somali refugees: No food to break Ramadan fast
- UN panel demands China free Nobel laureate
- Argentina: Suspect held in French tourist deaths
- Panama police seize half a ton of heroin
- Kings of Leon cancel rest of US tour dates
- 21 top prosecutors quit as Mexico continues purge
- Jana, Ontario teachers buy stake in McGraw-Hill
- Alleged Miley Cyrus hacker pleads in separate case
- Defense seeks to discredit UAE officer's US maid
- Funeral service held for late boxing promoter
- Suspect held in French tourist deaths in Argentina
- Kings of Leon cancel rest of US tour dates
- US House votes to raise debt limit, cut spending
- Giffords in US House for first time since shooting
- NYC judge refuses to cite CIA in 9/11 tape case
- Hercog beats Grandin in 3 sets at Carlsbad
- Experts say US could still lose AAA debt rating
- Deal would have little impact on economy till '14
- Ted Bundy's DNA to be added to national database
- Stern: Nothing to be encouraged about in NBA talks
- Met Opera, orchestra union reach contract accord
- 600-foot fall marks 14th Yosemite death this year
- Burgess back in Wallabies squad to meet All Blacks
- FBI: 'Credible lead' surfaces in D.B. Cooper case
- Senate to vote Tuesday on debt and budget bill
- US House passes bill to avoid default
- Egypt beats Panama 1-0 in Under-20 World Cup
- Mexico defeats North Korea 3-0 in U-20 World Cup
- Monday's U20 World Cup Results
- Today In History
- Tropical Storm Emily forms SE of Puerto Rico
- Marijuana farm suspects arraigned in federal court
- Whistleblower in Afghan killings reaches plea deal
- Giffords in House for first time since shooting
- US artist sentenced in ivory smuggling case
- Daniel Radcliffe substitute announced for Broadway
- Senate plan to end FAA shutdown falls apart
- WTA Mercury Insurance Open Results
- ATP World Tour Legg Mason Classic Results
- Canadian sailor rescued off Australian coast
- Former US officals, scholars meet NKoreans
- Raul Castro vows to change migratory restrictions
- Slim's America Movil seeks to buy out Telmex
- Egypt beats Panama 1-0 in Under-20 World Cup
- Chavez: Venezuela firmly backing Libya's Gadhafi
- Premier League stars back for Aust against Wales
- Tropical Storm Emily soaks eastern Caribbean
- Bogus court filings spotlight little-known sect
- AP Enterprise: Enviros, rivals strike odd peace
- `Living walls' great backdrops for floral tapestry
- Fight Schedule
- US challenges tough Alabama immigration law
- Man pleads guilty in LA to smuggling turtles
- Former US officals, scholars meet NKoreans
- Studio sues pair over leaked 'Twilight' images
- Computer glitch stops the presses in New Zealand
- Applause greets Gabby Giffords' return to House
- Scientist suspension is about project's management
- US: 1 death, 76 illnesses linked to ground turkey
- NKorea launches massive dance and gymnastics show
- US woman accused in stiletto heel killing
- Naked performance art on Wall St. ends in arrests
- Premier League stars back for Aust against Wales
- 'Potter 7' hits hallowed $1 billion mark worldwide
- Afghan official: 3 dead in guest house attack
- Japan: NKorea seeks new missile, China navy active
- Octomom to take more punches in boxing match
- Young, Blake win openers easily in Washington
- Chinese police kill 2 suspects in extremist attack
- Chavez opts for close-shaved head due to chemo
- Afghan official: 3 dead in guest house attack
- Panama police make massive heroin seizure
- Japan: NKorea seeks new missile, China navy active
- Polygamist leader: God demands judge's removal
- Trade envoy leads Australian delegation to China
- Argentina, England settle for 0-0 draw
- Japan's Kirin buys Brazilian brewer Schincariol
- Brazil beats Austria 3-0 in Under-20 World Cup
- ASIA AT 0300 GMT, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2011
- Investigation of Alaska midair collision continues
- Afghan official: 3 dead in suicide bomb at hotel
- Gadhafi thanks Venezuela's Chavez for support
- Octomom to take more punches in US boxing match
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- SKorea summons Japan envoy over island dispute
- Brazil beats Austria 3-0 in Under-20 World Cup
- CDC: 1 death, 76 illnesses linked to ground turkey
- Economic woes override debt drama for investors
- Ankiel powers Nationals past Braves 5-3
- Argentina, England 0-0 at U20 WCup
- Markets fret over US economy despite debt deal
- Vinci, Hercog struggle into Carlsbad 2nd round
- Australia to use YouTube to curb people smuggling
- German manl faces sentencing in US sex assault
- Afghan official: 3 dead in suicide blast at hotel
- Cabrera powers Indians past Red Sox 9-6
- Judge tells Zediva to stop web streaming of movies
- Australia to use YouTube to curb people smuggling
- Failed referendum may move Islanders
- Brazil, Argentina on course for next round
- Phillies snatch 4-3 win over Rockies in 10
- Security heavy in west China city hit by attacks
- Kirin buys stake in Brazilian brewer Schincariol
- Jennifer Lopez talks about split from Marc Anthony
- US to propose ammonium nitrate regulations
- Heavy flooding swamps Manila, gov't suspends work
- Afghan official: 4 dead in suicide blast at hotel
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Indonesia landslide at Freeport gold mine kills 1
- Analysis: Debt deal takes minor swipe at red ink
- Conservatives warn 2012 field on debt deal
- Oil hangs below $95 amid signs of weak US economy
- Chinese man apologizes for murdering NZ driver
- FIFA VP advises Asia to get on with business
- BMW Q2 net rises to $2.5 billion
- Tropical Storm Emily eyes Puerto Rico, Hispaniola
- Chinese man apologizes for killing NZ driver
- China train crash prompts anger at reckless growth
- Rights group: 24 killed in Syria as Ramadan starts
- Toyota ekes out quarterly profit, raises forecast
- Barclays Bank first half profits fall
- US troops must have legal immunity to stay in Iraq
- One-off gains lift Dutch vitamins firm DSM in Q2
- Vietnam dissident calls for reforms during appeal
- Diamondbacks close within 1 game of Giants
- Papua New Guinea elects new prime minister
- BMW Q2 net rises to $2.5 billion
- Rights group criticizes Sri Lanka's war report
- Chinese man apologizes for killing NZ driver
- Israeli museum showing Muslim-world artists
- Senate takes up debt limit bill, passage likely
- Toyota ekes out quarterly profit, raises forecast
- Police: 14 wounded in church attack in north Iraq
- Mis-selling charge hits Barclays first half profit
- Japan women's World Cup champs to get civic award
- J.K. Rowling uncovers French roots in TV show
- BMW Q2 profit up at $2.5 billion, boosted by China
- Russia's Olympic bear kept caged on parked bus
- Russia's Olympic bear kept caged on parked bus
- Spain unemployment benefits claims down in July
- Deutsche Post's Q2 profits spike; outlook raised
- Sheehan injury leaves Force short for Samoa tour
- Turkish military influence dwindles
- Spain 10-year bond yield soars to 6.45 pct
- Road accident kills 13 near Bangladesh capital
- Bomb blast kills 1, wounds 6 in Philippines
- Bomb kills 2 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border
- Striking taxi drivers hold new protest in Greece
- Bomb kills 2 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border
- Oil falls to near $94 as US economy weakens
- Quade undeterred by McCaw ahead of NZ match
- Barca says Jeffren set to join Sporting Lisbon
- US troops must have legal immunity to stay in Iraq
- Rights group: Sri Lankan war report is a whitewash
- Malaysia prison denies guards beat teenage boys
- Cooper undeterred by McCaw ahead of NZ match
- Closing arguments to begin in US shooting case
- China lashes out at Manila over island claims
- Police: 23 wounded in church attack in north Iraq
- EU targets Syrian defense minister
- Zaragoza signs goalkeeper Roberto from Benfica
- Lawyer: Norwegian attacker makes demands
- Italy recalls ambassador to Syria
- NYSE Euronext profit falls 16 pct in 2nd quarter
- Strong yen fuels talk of currency intervention
- Mis-selling charge hits Barclays first half profit
- Desperate Indonesians turn to train track therapy
- Desperate Indonesians turn to train track therapy
- SKorea's reserves hit fresh record high in July
- Slain Libya rebel chief's son seeks speedy trials
- Norwegian shot dead in Philippines, suspect flees
- Italy recalls ambassador to Syria
- Austria's Arnautovic overlooked for Slovakia game
- Ex-Tower of London boss claims Beefeater bullying
- Europe wary of creation of 'mega exchange'
- Lawyer: Norwegian attacker makes demands
- Desperate, sick Indonesians use railroad 'therapy'
- Strong yen fuels talk of currency intervention
- Russia reopens inquiry into prison death
- UK utility recommends takeover by HK's Hutchison
- Saudi moves forward on world's tallest tower
- FIFA hits back at British lawmakers
- Tomas Rosicky, Milan Baros back in Czech team
- Buses collide near Bangladeshi capital, 16 dead
- UN says famine likely to hit all southern Somalia
- 1,000 post office employees protest in Romania
- Readers of British tabloid warned over cyberattack
- Former Japan defender Naoki Matsuda collapses
- Hungary midfielder Zoltan Gera rejoins West Brom
- Man dies after bull gores him in Spanish festival
- Economic fears could deter ECB rate hikes
- UK utility recommends takeover by HK consortium
- Big floods hit Manila, kill 1, shut schools, work
- Official: Taliban bomber kills 4 at Afghan hotel
- US NW tribes drive effort to save primitive fish
- US Dunkin' Donuts worker charged with prostitution
- Landslide at Indonesian gold mine kills Australian
- Taliban suicide bomber kills 4 in Afghanistan
- Ex-Tower of London boss claims Beefeater bullying
- Bomb blast kills 1, wounds 9 in Philippines
- SKorean central bank buys gold after long hiatus
- Markets worry about US economy despite debt deal
- Shanghai official punished for fire that killed 58
- Joakim Noah set to join up with France team
- NATO activates reserve force for Kosovo
- Switzerland to host Argentina in friendly match
- Italy marks anniversary of 1980 terror massacre
- UCI gives go ahead to Tour of Beijing in October
- US stock futures fall ahead of Senate debt vote
- Coach net income rises 4 percent in 4Q
- Archer Daniels Midland 4Q profit falls on taxes
- Pfizer 2Q net up 5 pct. on lower charges, taxes
- Lawyer says socialite will apply for probation
- UK police arrest man over hacking allegations
- Ex-Detroit mayor freed after 14 months in prison
- Molson Coors 2Q profit falls on higher costs
- 5 Bangladeshis freed in Afghanistan after 7 months
- Harry Shum Jr. hopes to sing in 'Glee' season 3
- Troops deployed after 34 killed in Pakistani city
- Juventus signs striker Mirko Vucinic from Roma
- Oil falls to near $94 as US economy weakens
- NATO activates reserve force for Kosovo
- Cyprus: 3 army officers suspended in blast probe
- Shot US lawmaker appears in House to vote
- UN, aid groups push for more Somalia famine money
- Polish prosecutors probe murder of British woman
- Americans cut spending for first time in 20 months
- Japan utility seals area with high radiation level
- Syrian troops killed nearly 100 people in 2 days
- Marvel: New Ultimate Spider-Man boasts big changes
- Spanish, Italian markets slammed by investor fears
- Iraq sentences 3 to death in Baghdad church attack
- Sect bombs a checkpoint in Nigeria's northeast
- AP Interview: Norway right-wing shuns Breivik
- Turkey sees police role in Kurdish fight
- Son of Algerian who fanned jihad reported killed
- Roma complete signing of Dutch keeper Stekelenburg
- Protest urged against NKorea over disarmament body
- FIFA hits back at British lawmakers
- Russia rejects Polish report on plane crash
- German car exports, domestic sales keep rising
- Turkmen rush to get mobile connections
- Belgian woman in US missing for 2 weeks
- Italy marks anniversary of 1980 terror massacre
- UK police arrest man over hacking allegations
- Vietnam dissident's 7-year sentence upheld
- AP Interview: Norway right-wing shuns Breivik
- Total, others to face French oil-for-food trial
- Troops deployed after 34 killed in Pakistani city
- Russia rejects Polish report on plane crash
- OECD: Greek revival possible, more reforms needed
- 2 Maltese priests jailed for sex abuse
- 5 workers freed months after Afghanistan abduction
- Stocks fall ahead of Senate vote on debt limit
- Japanese man who killed British teacher appeals
- Zimbabwe set for test return vs. Bangladesh
- Pierre Webo leaving Mallorca for Turkish league
- Brazil's biggest private bank says profits up
- Wade, Paul, Anthony say all options on the table
- Israel plays down report of border deal
- Woods returns to Firestone after 3-month break
- Standard & Poor's downgrades Nokia credit rating
- 3 Indonesian militants jailed up to 12 years
- Russia reopens tax probe against dead lawyer
- Belozoglu testifies in Turkish match-fixing probe
- German air traffic controllers' union calls strike
- Officials consider foul play in missing teacher
- Saudi takes step to build world's tallest tower
- Murdoch foam attacker gets 6 weeks in jail
- NYC mosque developer: Project may take years
- Lukoil refinery in Bulgaria resumes processing
- Policeman hit by stolen car gets up, catches thief
- Survey: Blackburn offers cheapest EPL prices
- Wade, Paul, Anthony say all options on the table
- Storms damages Ohio tree seen in 'Shawshank'
- South Africa honeymoon murder trial postponed
- 'Rembrandt and the Face of Jesus' in Philadelphia
- Man suspected in tourist deaths arrested in Mexico
- Survey: Blackburn offers cheapest EPL prices
- Survey: Blackburn offers cheapest EPL prices
- Survey: Blackburn offers cheapest EPL prices
- Survey: Blackburn offers cheapest EPL prices
- Survey: Blackburn offers cheapest EPL prices
- Survey: Blackburn offers cheapest EPL prices
- Survey: Blackburn offers cheapest EPL prices
- Coast Guard unloads 7.5 tons of cocaine in Florida
- Coast Guard unloads 7.5 tons of cocaine in Florida
- Coast Guard unloads 7.5 tons of cocaine in Florida
- Coast Guard unloads 7.5 tons of cocaine in Florida
- Coast Guard unloads 7.5 tons of cocaine in Florida
- Coast Guard unloads 7.5 tons of cocaine in Florida
- PGA Championship field
- PGA Championship field
- PGA Championship field
- PGA Championship field
- PGA Championship field
- PGA Championship field
- PGA Championship field
- New Polish defense minister sworn in
- New Polish defense minister sworn in
- New Polish defense minister sworn in
- New Polish defense minister sworn in
- New Polish defense minister sworn in
- New Polish defense minister sworn in
- NYSE Euronext profit falls 16 pct in 2nd quarter
- NYSE Euronext profit falls 16 pct in 2nd quarter
- NYSE Euronext profit falls 16 pct in 2nd quarter
- NYSE Euronext profit falls 16 pct in 2nd quarter
- NYSE Euronext profit falls 16 pct in 2nd quarter
- NYSE Euronext profit falls 16 pct in 2nd quarter
- Clinton sees Syrian activists as pressure mounts
- Clinton sees Syrian activists as pressure mounts
- Clinton sees Syrian activists as pressure mounts
- Clinton sees Syrian activists as pressure mounts
- Clinton sees Syrian activists as pressure mounts
- UAE naval officer testifies in his own defense
- UAE naval officer testifies in his own defense
- Clinton sees Syrian activists as pressure mounts
- UAE naval officer testifies in his own defense
- UAE naval officer testifies in his own defense
- UAE naval officer testifies in his own defense
- UAE naval officer testifies in his own defense
- Japan utility seals area with high radiation level
- Japan utility seals area with high radiation level
- Japan utility seals area with high radiation level
- Japan utility seals area with high radiation level
- Japan utility seals area with high radiation level
- Japan utility seals area with high radiation level
- Japan utility seals area with high radiation level
- South African gold miners end strike
- South African gold miners end strike
- South African gold miners end strike
- South African gold miners end strike
- South African gold miners end strike
- South African gold miners end strike
- South African gold miners end strike
- South African gold miners end strike
- South African gold miners end strike
- South African gold miners end strike
- South African gold miners end strike
- South African gold miners end strike
- Guinea land clash leaves 60 wounded, witness says
- Guinea land clash leaves 60 wounded, witness says
- Guinea land clash leaves 60 wounded, witness says
- Guinea land clash leaves 60 wounded, witness says
- Guinea land clash leaves 60 wounded, witness says
- Guinea land clash leaves 60 wounded, witness says
- Daniel Agger on Denmark team against Scotland
- Daniel Agger on Denmark team against Scotland
- Daniel Agger on Denmark team against Scotland
- Daniel Agger on Denmark team against Scotland
- Daniel Agger on Denmark team against Scotland
- Daniel Agger on Denmark team against Scotland
- Daniel Agger on Denmark team against Scotland
- Woods returns to Firestone after 3-month break
- Woods returns to Firestone after 3-month break
- Woods returns to Firestone after 3-month break
- Woods returns to Firestone after 3-month break
- Woods returns to Firestone after 3-month break
- Woods returns to Firestone after 3-month break
- Woods returns to Firestone after 3-month break
- Kaplan rested but set to referee at World Cup
- Kaplan rested but set to referee at World Cup
- Kaplan rested but set to referee at World Cup
- Kaplan rested but set to referee at World Cup
- Kaplan rested but set to referee at World Cup
- Kaplan rested but set to referee at World Cup
- Kaplan rested but set to referee at World Cup
- Hilton joins Montpellier from Marseille
- Hilton joins Montpellier from Marseille
- Hilton joins Montpellier from Marseille
- Hilton joins Montpellier from Marseille
- Hilton joins Montpellier from Marseille
- Hilton joins Montpellier from Marseille
- Hilton joins Montpellier from Marseille
- Daniel Agger on Denmark team against Scotland
- Daniel Agger on Denmark team against Scotland
- Daniel Agger on Denmark team against Scotland
- Daniel Agger on Denmark team against Scotland
- Daniel Agger on Denmark team against Scotland
- Daniel Agger on Denmark team against Scotland
- Daniel Agger on Denmark team against Scotland
- Italy recalls ambassador to Syria
- Italy recalls ambassador to Syria
- Italy recalls ambassador to Syria
- Italy recalls ambassador to Syria
- Italy recalls ambassador to Syria
- Italy recalls ambassador to Syria
- Standard & Poor's downgrades Nokia credit rating
- Standard & Poor's downgrades Nokia credit rating
- Standard & Poor's downgrades Nokia credit rating
- Standard & Poor's downgrades Nokia credit rating
- Standard & Poor's downgrades Nokia credit rating
- Standard & Poor's downgrades Nokia credit rating
- Ex-Tower of London boss claims Beefeater bullying
- Ex-Tower of London boss claims Beefeater bullying
- Ex-Tower of London boss claims Beefeater bullying
- Ex-Tower of London boss claims Beefeater bullying
- Ex-Tower of London boss claims Beefeater bullying
- Ex-Tower of London boss claims Beefeater bullying
- Survey: Blackburn offers cheapest EPL prices
- Survey: Blackburn offers cheapest EPL prices
- Survey: Blackburn offers cheapest EPL prices
- Survey: Blackburn offers cheapest EPL prices
- Survey: Blackburn offers cheapest EPL prices
- Survey: Blackburn offers cheapest EPL prices
- Survey: Blackburn offers cheapest EPL prices
- Swedes arrested in killing of another in Thailand
- Swedes arrested in killing of another in Thailand
- Swedes arrested in killing of another in Thailand
- Swedes arrested in killing of another in Thailand
- Swedes arrested in killing of another in Thailand
- Swedes arrested in killing of another in Thailand
- Swedes arrested in killing of another in Thailand
- Turkmen rush to get mobile connections
- Turkmen rush to get mobile connections
- Turkmen rush to get mobile connections
- Turkmen rush to get mobile connections
- Turkmen rush to get mobile connections
- Turkmen rush to get mobile connections
- Turkmen rush to get mobile connections
- Italian parliament commission approves burqa ban
- Italian parliament commission approves burqa ban
- Italian parliament commission approves burqa ban
- Italian parliament commission approves burqa ban
- Italian parliament commission approves burqa ban
- Italian parliament commission approves burqa ban
- Americans cut spending for first time in 20 months
- Americans cut spending for first time in 20 months
- Americans cut spending for first time in 20 months
- Americans cut spending for first time in 20 months
- Americans cut spending for first time in 20 months
- Americans cut spending for first time in 20 months
- Dilshan confident of regaining form vs. Australia
- Dilshan confident of regaining form vs. Australia
- Dilshan confident of regaining form vs. Australia
- Dilshan confident of regaining form vs. Australia
- Dilshan confident of regaining form vs. Australia
- Dilshan confident of regaining form vs. Australia
- Dilshan confident of regaining form vs. Australia
- Dilshan confident of regaining form vs. Australia
- Attorney for Somali seeks piracy charge dismissal
- Attorney for Somali seeks piracy charge dismissal
- Tropical Storm Emily on path toward Haiti
- Italian parliament commission approves burqa ban
- Man suspected in tourist deaths arrested in Mexico
- Turkmen rush to get mobile connections
- Iraq sentences 3 to death in Baghdad church attack
- Oil slides under $94 on concerns of weak economy
- UN: More than $480 million needed for Zimbabwe aid
- Pastore announces he will join PSG
- Workers strike at IAMGOLD mine in Suriname
- German air traffic controllers call strike
- UAE naval officer: I paid servant in cash
- Dilshan confident of regaining form vs. Australia
- Feel the Music, Feel the Beauty of Sun Moon Lake
- Same-sex marriage is approved in US tribe
- Foxconn plans to adopt one million robot workers in 3 years
- Lawmakers calls for investigation into telecom outsourcing
- Tsai Ing-wen to announce partner for 2012 presidential election on 28
- Kaohsiung musical ‘Bai Xiang-lan’ to debut in Taipei
- Tainan students mark coming of age by taking on Da Dong Mountain
- Australian government invites Mayor Lai to visit
- Internet Explorer users have lower IQ levels
- HSBC In Asia delivers US $6.8 billion in first half Pre-Tax profts
- Gloria Prince Hotel Taipei presents special cake and set menu for Chinese Valentine's Day and Father’s Day
- Le Meridien Taipei presents the 'Beloved chocolate, expressing passion' event
- A special Chinese Valentine and Father's Day at Grand Hyatt Taipei
- 100 Years of Taiwan in Lego Bricks
- Michelin Green Guide 3-star recommendation: Park Silks Place Taroko
- US literature award renamed for Holbrooke
- Poland earmarks funds for Auschwitz memorial
- US relaxes terror rules to speed aid to Somalia
- NBA takes legal action against locked-out players
- Israel police arrest suspected polygamist cult
- AP Exclusive: Timing of US drone strike questioned
- Clinton meets Syrian activists as pressure mounts
- United States defender Spector joins Birmingham
- Pastore announces he will join Paris Saint-Germain
- Possible Columbia shuttle item found in Texas lake
- GM's July sales rise 8 percent, driven by Cruze
- Zara Phillips returns to work, missing honeymoon
- UN: 4 peacekeepers killed in mine explosion
- Chinese automaker to produce cars in Brazil
- Racism chief: Haters 'try to infiltrate football'
- Syria tightens Hama siege, Italy pulls ambassador
- Suspected US missile strike kills 4 in Pakistan
- Canadian rescued when boat breaks up off Australia
- Levante signs Asier del Horno to 1-year deal
- Israel, US race to avert Palestinian UN bid
- Giffords' vote the most memorable of all
- Brother is critic-in-chief of Ecuador's Correa
- Senate OKs emergency debt limit bill
- Senate passes bill to prevent US default
- Ireland's gay candidate for president quits race
- Kike Sola agrees to 2-year extension at Osasuna
- Nigeria: Hundreds of parents refuse polio vaccines
- Lead singer of Breaking Benjamin fires bandmates
- Norway's right-wing on defensive after attacks
- Obama: Debt deal is only a first step
- Tour de France champ extends contract with BMC
- US literature award renamed for Holbrooke
- Radical Muslim sect bombs checkpoint in NE Nigeria
- Somali militia bleeds guns across Kenya border
- Ex-middleweight champ Pavlik withdraws from bout
- Internet outage delays American flights at JFK
- Slain Libyan rebel chief's son seeks speedy trials
- German national gets 20 years in US assault
- 2nd man held in French tourist deaths in Argentina
- In Mubarak trial, Egypt sees chance at retribution
- Key dates in the life of Egypt's Mubarak
- Brazil announces measures to shore up industry
- Stocks slump as concerns about economy grow
- Kelly Pavlik withdraws from bout
- Son of Algerian who fanned jihad reported killed
- US auto industry uneasy after weak July sales
- Obama to attend Sept. 11 anniversary events
- Molson Coors 2Q profit falls on higher costs
- Kittel wins 3rd straight stage at Tour de Pologne
- Fitch: US debt deal alone won't sustain AAA rating
- Afghan minister: Peace depends on Pakistan
- Arms suspect's past may figure in upcoming trial
- Winds fan wildfire on Greek holiday island
- Oil drops under $94 on concerns of weak economy
- US troop retirement, healthcare may be cut
- Barcelona, Guadaljara to meet in Miami
- Botched Yemeni airstrike harms anti-militant fight
- Spanish, Italian markets slammed by investor fears
- Dollar sinks to low against Swiss franc
- Brazil announces measures to shore up industry
- Google strikes deal to acquire daily deal service
- Phone hack suspect arrested, foam attacker jailed
- Latest developments in Arab world's unrest
- Nude photos that US pol sent woman show up online
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- US tribe approves same-sex marriage
- Tunisia: trial of Ben Ali collaborators postponed
- Marcel Granollers wins opener in Kitzbuehel
- Google strikes deal to acquire daily deal service
- Russia opens way to UN resolution on Syria
- Afghan official: Peace depends on Pakistan
- Brazil says Amazon destruction up in June
- Parents look for best ways to raise bilingual kids
- Tropical Storm Emily on path toward Haiti
- Lawyer: France to extradite Noriega to Panama
- Delois Barrett Campbell, gospel singer, dead at 85
- Corn prices surge as sizzling heat stresses crops
- NASA: Columbia shuttle item found in Texas lake
- US releases more classified Bay of Pigs documents
- Review: Abbado leads stirring 'Fidelio'
- US pol resigns after nude photos appear online
- Bond prices climb as investors look for safety
- Pele denies feud with Brazilian football chief
- UBS banker charged with conspiracy to defraud US
- Prostitution found at Argentine justice's property
- Texas jury hears tape of polygamist discussing sex
- 9 pollsters now reported missing in western Mexico
- AP: US man to plead to Islamic terror posts
- Nobel-winning immunologist Benacerraf dies at 90
- Closing arguments in Katrina shooting trial
- Report rips justice system's role in Dugard case
- Stocks now down for year as economic concerns grow
- Video shows Nancy Garrido luring girl into van
- US takeover deal for Israeli club falls through
- Argentine top court justice rented out brothels
- Botched Yemen airstrikes harms anti-militant fight
- AOL launches personalized magazine app for iPad
- Aviation shutdown to continue as Congress leaves
- Dominica PM vows action in attack on foreigners
- Somali militiamen prey on refugees fleeing famine
- Schleck brothers join field for Colorado race
- PGA Tour not the destination it once was
- Democrat, US State Dept end impasse on Cuba money
- Survey shows considerable World Cup apathy in NZ
- Stocks on long losing streak as economy weakens
- Lead singer of Breaking Benjamin fires bandmates
- APNewsBreak: Salmonella death found in US
- Woman sets Appalachian Trial fastest-hike record
- MSNBC reinstates analyst after his remark on Obama
- NATO activates reserve force for Kosovo
- SEC says pharma execs lied about goat's blood drug
- US Senate panel votes to extend surveillance law
- HIV killer could be jailed indefinitely
- NATO activates reserve force for Kosovo
- More US lawmakers urge F-16 sales to Taiwan
- Air Force plane crash in Brazil kills 8
- Iraq to negotiate continued US troop presence
- Libyan Embassy in US to reopen under opposition
- HIV-infected man could be imprisoned indefinitely
- Judge to decide UAE naval officer case on Friday
- Government wants to keep secrets in FBI lawsuit
- Democrat, State Dept end impasse on Cuba money
- Senate panel votes to extend surveillance law
- Harrison, Sweeting win in DC; Gonzalez withdraws
- Moody's backs US triple-A rating; outlook negative
- 9 pollsters now reported missing in western Mexico
- US man to ask judge to dismiss terror charges
- Obama to attend 9/11 anniversary events
- Iraq to negotiate continued US troop presence
- US tribe approves same-sex marriage
- Argentine suspect held in French tourist deaths
- US Navy denies parole for Marine in Iraq war crime
- Mercury Insurance Open Results
- British government supports travel plan for 2012
- Marine Corps seeks award for first black Marines
- Argentina, Uruguay in joint bid for 2030 World Cup
- Senate confirms Army general to head Joint Chiefs
- France defeats South Korea 3-1
- Tuesday's U20 World Cup Results
- New Zealand holds Uruguay to 1-1 draw in U20 WCup
- Jamaica cops nab 3 suspects in women's beheadings
- Obama signs debt bill but hardly happy with deal
- Analysis: Obama pivots to new string of problems
- No. 3 seed Radwanska tops Baltacha
- Secret Service apprehends White House fence jumper
- Guatemalan soldiers sentenced in Indians' massacre
- Wariner to miss worlds with foot injury
- Latin jazz players file suit over cut Grammy award
- Jamaica: 3 suspects arrested in women's beheadings
- Judge: Lawsuit against former Blackwater tenuous
- Marine Corps seeks award for first black Marines
- Hansen: Wallabies don't respect All Blacks
- Salon famous for Palin's up-do gets reality show
- US poet laureate says humans failing themselves
- Arguments begin in Golden Globes broadcast dispute
- France defeats South Korea 3-1 in U-20 World Cup
- Opossums are common but misunderstood
- Asian stocks fall amid worries over US economy
- Navy denies parole for Marine in Iraq war crime
- Demi Moore adds her style stamp to Ann Taylor ads
- Secret Service apprehends White House fence jumper
- Jury hears tapes of polygamist discussing sex
- Bradman cookie case settled out of court
- Sheen withdraws lawsuit over NY hotel incident
- Chinese agency downgrades US credit rating
- Seattle signs Jackson to contract extension
- Blake upsets defending champion Nalbandian
- Judge hears arguments over Globes broadcast rights
- Calif. death, 76 illnesses linked to ground turkey
- Tropical Storm Emily on path toward Haiti
- Kirin purchase of Brazil brewer meets opposition
- New White House plan to fight violent extremism
- Bomb blast kills 1, wounds 12 in Philippines
- Franklin criticizes songwriter over rights lawsuit
- Colombia beats Mali to reach knockout stage
- Portugal beats Cameroon 1-0 in Under 20 World Cup
- Cadel Evans to be honored with parade in Australia
- Haiti lawmakers reject leader's 2nd pick for PM
- Guatemalan soldiers sentenced in 1982 massacre
- Blake upsets defending champion Nalbandian in DC
- Toyota tells suppliers to prepare for growth
- Asian stocks fall amid dim US economy prospects
- Jury hears tapes of US polygamist discussing sex
- Mexico police detain prison director, 4 guards
- Judge freezes ex-Gitmo detainee's book profits
- Man suspected in tourist deaths arrested in Mexico
- Norwegian shot dead in Philippines, suspect flees
- Toyota tells suppliers to prepare for growth
- Haiti lawmakers reject leader's 2nd pick for PM
- Host Colombia progresses at Under 20 World Cup
- Rapid City police: 1 officer dead, 2 wounded
- Malaysia Ramadan TV ads axed amid racism complaint
- Boesch homers in the rain as Tigers win
- Zvonareva beats Craybas, into R16 in Carlsbad
- Oil near $93 as weak US economy drags markets down
- Lynx beats Mercury to boost WNBA lead
- China urges US to handle debt responsibly
- Egypt official: Mubarak leaves hospital for trial
- Phillies blank Rockies to stretch streak
- Mubarak is flown to Cairo to face trial
- Vietnam's legislature approves new Cabinet
- China urges US to handle debt responsibly
- Griffin O'Neal hospitalized after traffic crash
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- New White House strategy to hit violent extremism
- Texas Gov. Perry's day of prayer shadows 2012 bid
- Dozen US lawmakers to tackle hard stuff on debt
- Chinese citizen activist latest free speech cause
- China orders more gov't openness after train crash
- Australia posts record $24B annual trade surplus
- Chinese citizen activist latest free speech cause
- Red Sox stays ahead in tight AL East race
- Oprah Winfrey, James Earl Jones to receive Oscars
- Mubarak flown to Cairo to face historic trial
- Dbacks move level with Giants in NL West
- Saab hopes to pay wages this week
- ASIA AT 0700 GMT, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2011
- Egypt's Mubarak at court to face historic trial
- Northern Rock expects profits next year
- China expels official accused of taking bribes
- More Kurdish politicians face separatism charges
- Officials: 4 killed in two bomb blasts in Baghdad
- Italian borrowing costs hit new high
- Pakistan appoints new manager for Zimbabwe tour
- Kashmir shuts against death in police custody
- Swiss take steps to lower franc
- Syrian activists report blasts from besieged Hama
- Italian season starts with Milan derby, in China
- Official: Red Cross offers relief aid for NKorea
- Sydney bomb squad investigating suspicious device
- Egypt's Mubarak in hospital bed at historic trial
- Malawi leader once heralded abroad now condemned
- Italian borrowing rates hit new high
- Italian season starts with Milan derby in China
- Israeli lawmaker says he offered Mubarak asylum
- Kashmir shuts against death in police custody
- Rights group demands probe of Sri Lankan massacre
- Jury to deliberate in Katrina shootings trial
- World stocks fall amid dim US economy prospects
- Eurozone retail sales up hefty 0.9 percent in June
- Heathrow Airport gets writer-in-residence
- In Nordics, ethnic tensions beneath placid surface
- Philippine senator quits over cheating allegations
- Mob kills 10 for alleged theft in southern India
- Rights group demands probe of Sri Lankan massacre
- US diplomat unhurt in fatal Taiwan car accident
- Northern Rock expects to post a profit next year
- Kashmiris strike to protest man's death in custody
- P&G preparing for tough economic times, CEO says
- Egypt's Mubarak goes on trial in hospital bed
- Red Cross offers relief aid for NKorea
- Global airline profits drop from year ago
- UK seizes record cocaine haul
- Matsuda still in danger a day after cardiac arrest
- Cyprus coalition partner quits government
- 14 die in another Zimbabwe bus crash
- Israeli lawmaker says he offered Mubarak asylum
- Tajikistan bans minors from entering mosques
- Germany loosens restrictions on buses
- Italian borrowing rates touch new high
- Standard Chartered boosts profits
- Obama campaign expects lower summer fundraising
- Singapore sets presidential election for Aug. 27
- Portugal raises (EURO)750M in short-term debt auction
- Global stocks drop again on US economy fears
- SKorea fines Apple over information collection
- Tajikistan bans minors from entering mosques
- Serbia wants Croatia to settle refugee issue
- Skrtel out of Slovakia's friendly at Austria
- Somalia famine donor conference in Africa delayed
- Global airline profits hit by sky-high fuel costs
- Italian borrowing rates touch new record
- South Africa grants Swaziland $369 million loan
- NATO: Kosovo tensions easing
- Zaragoza says investment fund helped sign player
- Oil near $93 as weak US economy drags markets down
- Police inspect device at Sydney home near teenager
- Thomas Cook chief executive resigns
- ABC Family gets 'excellent' rating from GLAAD
- US stock futures rise after Tuesday's sell-off
- Lille to face title challenges from PSG, Marseille
- Activists seek to block export of rescued whale
- Pope says summer reading should include Bible
- Bundesliga coaches pick Bayern as the favorite
- ASIA AT 1200 GMT, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2011
- SKorea fines Apple over iPhone data collection
- Spain announces Davis Cup semifinal venue
- Portugal midfielder Boa Morte leaves West Ham
- German Bundesliga at a glance
- Hezbollah turns over material to Hariri tribunal
- Norway: Special police unit to probe massacre case
- England to play 2 T20 matches against West Indies
- Bed-ridden, caged, Egypt's Mubarak goes on trial
- Missile lands near Italian warship
- Singh set to miss India's 3rd test against England
- New touchscreen BlackBerrys to launch in Aug.
- Union says strike over at Iamgold mine in Suriname
- Italy's Unicredit Q2 earnings more than triple
- Iran lawmakers approve new oil minister
- Cyprus coalition partner quits government
- Dortmund's Barrios out for 6 weeks with leg injury
- Dutch cyclist challenges magazine's doping claim
- Police holding homeless man who jumped WH fence
- Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh out of England tests
- Reputed Klansman James Ford Seale has died
- French beach goes butt-less with smoking ban
- Micronesian couple plead guilty in servitude case
- MasterCard posts 33 percent 2Q profit increase
- 14 travelers killed after Nigeria bus robbery
- Actress Faye Dunaway named in NYC eviction lawsuit
- PSG under huge pressure to win French league title
- MasterCard posts 33 percent 2Q profit increase
- Italy's Unicredit Q2 earnings more than triple
- Jubilo Iwata beats Independiente 4-2 on penalties
- US will borrow $72B in debt auctions next week
- Chela beats Gimeno-Traver in 3 sets in Kitzbuehel
- Time Warner posts higher 2Q net income
- Police inspect device at Sydney home near teenager
- Record July sales for Daimler AG's Mercedes
- United Tech. unit buys interest in Chinese co.
- 14 die in another Zimbabwe bus crash
- 6 pollsters freed, 3 still missing in west Mexico
- Stocks open slightly lower a day after sell-off
- 6 pollsters freed, 3 still missing in west Mexico
- Chavez set to begin new phase of chemotherapy
- Strike over at Iamgold Corp. mine in Suriname
- US factory orders dropped 0.8 percent in June
- Services firms expand at slowest pace in 17 months
- Mexico arrests alleged Zetas finance officer
- Reputed Klansman James Ford Seale has died
- Factory orders dropped 0.8 percent in June
- Stocks open mixed a day after sell-off
- Dollar mostly drops, investors eye US debt rating
- Police free teen trapped near suspicious device
- Senate confirms 1st US special envoy to Myanmar
- Sydney bomb squad frees teen trapped near device
- Deschamps trusting last season's Marseille team
- Deng cleared to play for Britain in EuroBasket
- Oil prices fall on concerns about slowing economy
- Activists seek to block export of rescued whale
- Music ends for Broadway run of 'Baby It's You!'
- Music ends for Broadway run of 'Baby It's You!'
- Music ends for Broadway run of 'Baby It's You!'
- Music ends for Broadway run of 'Baby It's You!'
- Music ends for Broadway run of 'Baby It's You!'
- Music ends for Broadway run of 'Baby It's You!'
- Iran approves Guard commander as new oil minister
- Iran approves Guard commander as new oil minister
- Iran approves Guard commander as new oil minister
- Iran approves Guard commander as new oil minister
- Iran approves Guard commander as new oil minister
- Iran approves Guard commander as new oil minister
- Iran approves Guard commander as new oil minister
- Iran approves Guard commander as new oil minister
- Iran approves Guard commander as new oil minister
- Iran approves Guard commander as new oil minister
- Iran approves Guard commander as new oil minister
- Iran approves Guard commander as new oil minister
- Sydney bomb squad frees teen trapped near device
- Sydney bomb squad frees teen trapped near device
- Sydney bomb squad frees teen trapped near device
- Sydney bomb squad frees teen trapped near device
- Sydney bomb squad frees teen trapped near device
- Sydney bomb squad frees teen trapped near device
- Sydney bomb squad frees teen trapped near device
- Cyprus coalition partner quits government
- Cyprus coalition partner quits government
- Cyprus coalition partner quits government
- Cyprus coalition partner quits government
- Cyprus coalition partner quits government
- Cyprus coalition partner quits government
- Cyprus coalition partner quits government
- Cyprus coalition partner quits government
- Cyprus coalition partner quits government
- Cyprus coalition partner quits government
- Cyprus coalition partner quits government
- Cyprus coalition partner quits government
- New touchscreen BlackBerrys being launched
- New touchscreen BlackBerrys being launched
- New touchscreen BlackBerrys being launched
- New touchscreen BlackBerrys being launched
- New touchscreen BlackBerrys being launched
- New touchscreen BlackBerrys being launched
- Swedish man caught trying to split atoms at home
- Swedish man caught trying to split atoms at home
- Swedish man caught trying to split atoms at home
- Swedish man caught trying to split atoms at home
- Swedish man caught trying to split atoms at home
- Swedish man caught trying to split atoms at home
- Deschamps trusting last season's Marseille team
- Deschamps trusting last season's Marseille team
- Deschamps trusting last season's Marseille team
- Deschamps trusting last season's Marseille team
- Deschamps trusting last season's Marseille team
- Deschamps trusting last season's Marseille team
- Deschamps trusting last season's Marseille team
- Stocks continue to slide day after big sell-off
- Stocks continue to slide day after big sell-off
- Stocks continue to slide day after big sell-off
- Stocks continue to slide day after big sell-off
- Stocks continue to slide day after big sell-off
- Stocks continue to slide day after big sell-off
- Global stocks drop again on US economy fears
- Global stocks drop again on US economy fears
- Global stocks drop again on US economy fears
- Global stocks drop again on US economy fears
- Global stocks drop again on US economy fears
- Global stocks drop again on US economy fears
- Global stocks drop again on US economy fears
- Global stocks drop again on US economy fears
- Global stocks drop again on US economy fears
- Global stocks drop again on US economy fears
- Global stocks drop again on US economy fears
- Global stocks drop again on US economy fears
- Swansea signs Leroy Lita on 3-year deal from 'Boro
- Swansea signs Leroy Lita on 3-year deal from 'Boro
- Swansea signs Leroy Lita on 3-year deal from 'Boro
- Swansea signs Leroy Lita on 3-year deal from 'Boro
- Swansea signs Leroy Lita on 3-year deal from 'Boro
- Swansea signs Leroy Lita on 3-year deal from 'Boro
- Swansea signs Leroy Lita on 3-year deal from 'Boro
- Ramprakash banned over dissent toward umpires
- Ramprakash banned over dissent toward umpires
- Ramprakash banned over dissent toward umpires
- Ramprakash banned over dissent toward umpires
- Ramprakash banned over dissent toward umpires
- Ramprakash banned over dissent toward umpires
- Ramprakash banned over dissent toward umpires
- Services firms expand at slowest pace in 17 months
- Services firms expand at slowest pace in 17 months
- Services firms expand at slowest pace in 17 months
- Services firms expand at slowest pace in 17 months
- Services firms expand at slowest pace in 17 months
- Services firms expand at slowest pace in 17 months
- Societe Generale warns net profit may miss target
- Societe Generale warns net profit may miss target
- Societe Generale warns net profit may miss target
- Societe Generale warns net profit may miss target
- Societe Generale warns net profit may miss target
- Societe Generale warns net profit may miss target
- Sydney bomb squad frees teen trapped near device
- Sydney bomb squad frees teen trapped near device
- Sydney bomb squad frees teen trapped near device
- Sydney bomb squad frees teen trapped near device
- Sydney bomb squad frees teen trapped near device
- Sydney bomb squad frees teen trapped near device
- Sydney bomb squad frees teen trapped near device
- Greek taxi drivers extend strike through Saturday
- Greek taxi drivers extend strike through Saturday
- Greek taxi drivers extend strike through Saturday
- Greek taxi drivers extend strike through Saturday
- Greek taxi drivers extend strike through Saturday
- Greek taxi drivers extend strike through Saturday
- Greek taxi drivers extend strike through Saturday
- Greek taxi drivers extend strike through Saturday
- Greek taxi drivers extend strike through Saturday
- Greek taxi drivers extend strike through Saturday
- Greek taxi drivers extend strike through Saturday
- Greek taxi drivers extend strike through Saturday
- AIBA hopes to have pro boxers at 2016 Rio Olympics
- AIBA hopes to have pro boxers at 2016 Rio Olympics
- AIBA hopes to have pro boxers at 2016 Rio Olympics
- AIBA hopes to have pro boxers at 2016 Rio Olympics
- AIBA hopes to have pro boxers at 2016 Rio Olympics
- AIBA hopes to have pro boxers at 2016 Rio Olympics
- AIBA hopes to have pro boxers at 2016 Rio Olympics
- New touch-screen BlackBerrys being launched
- New touch-screen BlackBerrys being launched
- New touch-screen BlackBerrys being launched
- New touch-screen BlackBerrys being launched
- New touch-screen BlackBerrys being launched
- New touch-screen BlackBerrys being launched
- Egypt cancels relegation after interrupted season
- Egypt cancels relegation after interrupted season
- Egypt cancels relegation after interrupted season
- Egypt cancels relegation after interrupted season
- Egypt cancels relegation after interrupted season
- Egypt cancels relegation after interrupted season
- Egypt cancels relegation after interrupted season
- Charges against Egypt's Mubarak detailed in court
- Charges against Egypt's Mubarak detailed in court
- Charges against Egypt's Mubarak detailed in court
- Charges against Egypt's Mubarak detailed in court
- Charges against Egypt's Mubarak detailed in court
- Charges against Egypt's Mubarak detailed in court
- Bomb squad frees Sydney teen trapped near device
- Bomb squad frees Sydney teen trapped near device
- Bomb squad frees Sydney teen trapped near device
- Bomb squad frees Sydney teen trapped near device
- Bomb squad frees Sydney teen trapped near device
- Bomb squad frees Sydney teen trapped near device
- Bomb squad frees Sydney teen trapped near device
- 6 pollsters freed, 3 still missing in west Mexico
- 6 pollsters freed, 3 still missing in west Mexico
- 6 pollsters freed, 3 still missing in west Mexico
- 6 pollsters freed, 3 still missing in west Mexico
- 6 pollsters freed, 3 still missing in west Mexico
- 6 pollsters freed, 3 still missing in west Mexico
- Two space station residents take stroll outside
- Two space station residents take stroll outside
- Two space station residents take stroll outside
- Two space station residents take stroll outside
- Two space station residents take stroll outside
- Two space station residents take stroll outside
- Tour de Pologne Results
- Tour de Pologne Results
- Tour de Pologne Results
- Tour de Pologne Results
- Tour de Pologne Results
- Tour de Pologne Results
- Tour de Pologne Results
- Chavez set to start new round of chemotherapy
- Chavez set to start new round of chemotherapy
- Chavez set to start new round of chemotherapy
- Chavez set to start new round of chemotherapy
- Chavez set to start new round of chemotherapy
- Chavez set to start new round of chemotherapy
- Israeli official denies Mubarak offered asylum
- Israeli official denies Mubarak offered asylum
- Israeli official denies Mubarak offered asylum
- Israeli official denies Mubarak offered asylum
- Israeli official denies Mubarak offered asylum
- Israeli official denies Mubarak offered asylum
- Swedish man caught trying to split atoms at home
- Swedish man caught trying to split atoms at home
- Swedish man caught trying to split atoms at home
- Swedish man caught trying to split atoms at home
- Swedish man caught trying to split atoms at home
- Swedish man caught trying to split atoms at home
- Report: Global cyber attack under way for 5 years
- Report: Global cyber attack under way for 5 years
- Report: Global cyber attack under way for 5 years
- Report: Global cyber attack under way for 5 years
- Report: Global cyber attack under way for 5 years
- Report: Global cyber attack under way for 5 years
- Bomb squad frees Sydney teen trapped near device
- Brazil baby thought to be dead cries before burial
- Crude oil supplies climb by a million barrels
- South Africa grants Swaziland $354 million bailout
- Dollar mostly drops, investors eye US debt rating
- Tropical Storm Emily nears Dominican coast, Haiti
- Stocks continue to slide a day after big sell-off
- UN declares 3 new regions in Somalia famine zones
- Chrysler says improved engines will help boost mpg
- Mubarak trial evokes mixed feelings in Arab world
- Latest presidential election poll result shows Tsai Ing-wen ahead of Ma 0.2%
- Japan stocks jump after move to weaken yen
- City of Dreams Sets the Scene for Korean Movie ‘The Thieves’
- Shilin Night Market will become underground food court
- Chinese warships visit NKorea on goodwill visit
- Sony PlayStation Vita not ready by Christmas in US, Europe
- Russian pianist Petrov dies at 68
- Greece set to loosen privacy laws
- Diplomat: UN nears Syria condemnation
- Berlusconi: Growth is Italian government's key aim
- Slovakia's Sagan wins 4th stage at Tour de Pologne
- Court blocks export of rescued whale
- Spacewalking astronauts nix release of satellite
- Italy's Berlusconi rebuffs calls for resignation
- Israeli report says no September violence likely
- Singer, songwriter Eugene McDaniels dies in Maine
- April was record-setting month for tornadoes
- Syrian army shells Hama, seizes central square
- Media group slams NATO bombing of Libyan TV
- UN declares 3 new regions in Somalia famine zones
- Berlusconi vows to pursue growth amid markets woes
- Oil falls on concerns about economy and demand
- Societe Generale warns it will miss profit target
- Heather Mills: I was told my phone was hacked
- Neuchatel signs Fiorentina's Seferovic on loan
- Helicopter carrying 10 people missing in Indonesia
- UK seizes record 1.2 tons of cocaine on boat
- Dunkin' Donuts eyes Europe
- Romanian minister nixes IMF hopes of wage hikes
- Sydney teen freed safely after 10-hour bomb scare
- Court blocks German air traffic control strike
- Judge denies execution drug challenge
- Gunmen attack Indonesian military chopper; 1 dies
- 9 pollsters free after disappearing in west Mexico
- Ted Nolan to coach Latvia's national hockey team
- Zimbabwe board says Taibu criticism 'dispiriting'
- Dow average is headed for its ninth straight loss
- Media group slams NATO bombing of Libyan TV
- Berlusconi to stay on, seek growth amid debt woes
- 72 charged in probe of child sexual abuse network
- Kutcher will play Internet billionaire on 'Men'
- Earth's two moons? It's not lunacy, but new theory
- 14 travelers killed after Nigeria bus robbery
- Ruling over US town's immigration law vacated
- New HIV infections in US hold steady at 50,000
- Brazil's Alex Sandro out of Under 20 World Cup
- Brazil baby saved from being buried alive dies
- Lauren Ambrose is Broadway-bound in 'Funny Girl'
- Officials prod Congress to fix aviation stalemate
- Report: Gates Foundation gave away $2.5B in 2010
- Obama gets birthday call from Russian leader
- Los Angeles arson suspect's past probed
- Chrysler says improved engines will help boost mpg
- Hulu jumps into original programming with Spurlock
- Boy fighters of Somalia warn of Shabab cruelty
- Cuba criticizes release of US democracy funding
- 'Miracle turtle' released as US crowd cheers
- Maple Group extends takeover offer for TMX
- Dominican gov't urged to protect journalists
- 3 NATO service members killed in Afghanistan
- Report: Global cyberattack under way for 5 years
- New US ambassador says Obama might visit Israel
- Outside Mubarak's trial, rage and satisfaction
- Crisis-hit Greece to loosen privacy laws
- Maple Group extends takeover offer for TMX
- Senate confirms 1st US special envoy to Myanmar
- Singer, songwriter Eugene McDaniels dies in US
- Christie Hefner's husband accused of inside trades
- Obama implores Congress to end aviation shutdown
- Leader asks auto industry to cooperate with labor
- Budweiser can redesigned
- De Silvestro rallies after rough stretch
- Nets guard Farmar signs with Israeli champions
- Man convicted in 1964 KKK slayings dies in prison
- US woman claims famed hijacker is her uncle
- German air traffic controllers call off strike
- Oil below $92 on concern about economy, demand
- Death penalty off the table in US killings
- UN condemns Syrian attacks on civilians
- Tropical Storm Emily nears Dominican coast, Haiti
- Lost Hitchcock film discovered in New Zealand
- Police investigate death of player's girlfriend
- State, feds announce plan for delisting wolves
- US Army hiring more counselors for alcohol abuse
- Roadside bombs kill 7 people in western Iraq
- White House: no double-dip recession seen
- Dollar against most, investors eye US debt rating
- 7 changes to All Blacks for Wallabies clash
- Obama urges Cabinet to redouble economic efforts
- Kate Middleton repeats on Vanity Fair fashion list
- Dems: Congress could reopen agency during recess
- 'Lysistrata Jones' to jump to Broadway this fall
- UN condemns Syrian attacks on civilians
- Heather Mills: Journalist told me I'd been hacked
- Commodities fall broadly on fears about economy
- Spacewalking astronauts release mini-satellite
- Stall warnings questioned in Air France crash
- Roadside bombs kill 9 people in western Iraq
- Rats and recycling: Wacky Wagner at Bayreuth
- Mubarak's regime victim eyes trial with disbelief
- Chrysler, Ford pull in record Canadian July sales
- Kirilenko out of Carlsbad event with hip injury
- Christie Hefner husband accused of insider trading
- Life term in disabled US woman's torture death
- Dow edges higher, breaking an 8-day losing streak
- Alice Cooper inspires Universal Studios attraction
- No place like home: Peacock flies back to NYC zoo
- McIlroy leaning toward joining PGA Tour
- Unemployment rose in nearly all US cities
- Back-to-back bombs kill 9 people in western Iraq
- Boy fighters of Somalia warn of al-Shabab cruelty
- New HIV infections in US hold steady at 50,000
- US plan to fight terror light on new ideas
- Obama to celebrate 50th with family, friends
- Conviction for USVI officer whose gun killed child
- Judge allows American to sue Rumsfeld over torture
- Singer, songwriter Gene McDaniels dies in US
- A year later, Chile's '33' are mostly unemployed
- Wednesday's Champions League Results
- NATO: Kosovo tensions easing as agreement reached
- WTA Mercury Insurance Open Results
- Suddenly, Ted Danson is hard at work on 'CSI'
- Going nowhere: Economy struggles to find footing
- Sao Paulo council approves Heterosexual Pride Day
- Prosecutors rest in polygamist sex assault case
- Treasurys flat as economic worries continue
- Hedge fund exec barred from industry after plea
- Heavy rain feared as storm nears DomRep, Haiti
- UK lawmaker gives advice on curbing sex drive
- Trial set in fight over China MediaExpress records
- UK nuke facility to close following Fukushima
- FDA OKs first-ever treatment for scorpion stings
- Sao Paulo council calls for Heterosexual Pride Day
- Saudi prince wins libel damage against Independent
- Australia names unchanged team for All Blacks test
- Guatemala judge: US pair must return adopted child
- Lost Hitchcock film discovered in New Zealand
- Bedridden and caged, Egypt's Mubarak goes on trial
- Former NFL star turned actor Bubba Smith dies
- USDA announces recall of 36M lbs of ground turkey
- Malbranque joins Saint-Etienne from Sunderland
- Jeffs makes opening statement, calls witness
- Obama urges Congress to resolve FAA shutdown
- Jeffs talks of persecution in opening statement
- Actor playing Death leaves off-Broadway musical
- Niagara Falls tightrope appears to have US support
- Activision Blizzard 2Q earnings rise 53 percent
- Academy defends Winfrey as honorary Oscar winner
- Boeing carves '747' in the skies on test flight
- 59 sent to hospital in tractor accident
- Gargill recalling 36M pounds of ground turkey
- Sydney police say device attached to teen not bomb
- ATP World Tour Legg Mason Classic Results
- Odesnik loses 1st main-draw ATP match since return
- Cargill recalling 36M pounds of ground turkey
- Venezuelan limits concern sports organizations
- Spain beats Ecuador 2-0 in Under 20 World Cup
- Wednesday's U20 World Cup Results
- Brubeck, Marsalis, Spalding to play Newport
- Today In History
- Venezuelan law worries sports organizations
- Saudi Arabia routs Guatemala 6-0 in U-20 World Cup
- Man United, Man City meet in Community Shield
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Spain beats Ecuador 2-0 in Under-20 World Cup
- Tour Down Under to open World Tour until 2015
- Ivanovic advances; teen Stephens upsets Goerges
- Tropical Storm Emily nears distaster-hit Haiti
- Bird-watching is big business in Arizona
- A-Rod to be interviewed by MLB in poker probe
- Nashville hosts National Folk Festival Sept. 2-4
- US woman claims famed hijacker is her uncle
- For Pepin, cooking is about technique, not stardom
- Tropical Storm Emily nears disaster-hit Haiti
- Japan intervenes to stem yen's rise against dollar
- New Zealand to field oldest All Blacks team
- China says Japan defense comments irresponsible
- Abu Sayyaf gunmen kidnap midwife in Philippines
- Guatemala judge: US pair must return adopted child
- Medtronic enlists Yale to review bone graft trials
- Japan intervenes to stem yen's rise against dollar
- Tour bus full of riders overturns on NY roadway
- 10 die in Indonesian helicopter crash
- Japan sacks senior nuke officials amid scandals
- Analysis: Default averted, budget fight roars on
- Nigeria beats Croatia 5-2 at Under-20 World Cup
- Police question passenger after Sydney bomb scare
- Uranium miner ERA posts $131 million 6 month loss
- Giants down DBacks to take NL West lead
- Costa Rica beats Australia in Under-20 World Cup
- Police detain 8 Filipino officers linked to hazing
- Odesnik loses 1st main-draw ATP match since return
- Japan fires senior nuke officials amid scandals
- Peng, Ivanovic advance at Carlsbad
- Spain beats Ecuador 2-0, advances at U20 World Cup
- Jerry Lewis no longer MDA's national chairman
- Dallas reaches Champions League group stage
- Police crack down on ring tied to NKorean hackers
- Uranium miner ERA posts $131 million 6-month loss
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Fabian leads Guadalajara over Barcelona 4-1
- Scott drops Singapore to play Australian Open
- Japan intervenes to stem yen's rise against dollar
- ECB under pressure to delay future rate hikes
- Ellsbury again gets Red Sox past Indians
- Clarke takes young Australia side to Sri Lanka
- Oil below $92 on grim US, Europe economic outlook
- Former Japan international Matsuda dies: Kyodo
- Police detain 8 Filipino officers linked to hazing
- Japan central bank eases monetary policy
- Timbers end Galaxy unbeaten streak
- Teacher testifies in gay student murder trial
- India navy, coast guard rescue 30 off sinking ship
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Adidas Q2 net rises to $200 million
- Libyan fighters from Tripoli hope to free capital
- Former Japan international Naoki Matsuda dies
- Police: Fake bomb placed on teen in extortion plot
- ING says profit up 24 percent in 2Q despite Greece
- Haitians hunker down as Tropical Storm Emily nears
- SKorea cracks down on ring tied to NKorean hackers
- Japan sells surging yen, central bank eases policy
- Deutsche Telekom Q2 net falls 27 percent
- NATO: Kosovo tensions easing as agreement reached
- Wayward New Zealand penguin has 120,000 Web fans
- Wayward New Zealand penguin has 120,000 Web fans
- Malaysia church slams Islamic officials over raid
- All Blacks, Wallabies in WCup preview
- Unilever 1Q net profit up 10 percent
- Rio Tinto posts record $7.6B half year profit
- Unilever 1H net profit up 10 percent
- Lloyds Bank swings to 1H loss
- Munich Re shows Q2 net earns of $1.05 billion
- Turkey appoints new military commanders
- Malaysian church slams Islamic officials over raid
- Suspected insurgents kill 3 in Thailand's south
- Unilever 1H net profit up 10 percent
- Wrap it up: Olympic stadium gets cloth curtain
- Hitachi, Mitsubishi Heavy deny merger talks
- Fiat & Chrysler CEO faces tough HQ choice
- Taiwanese veteran is witness to century of change
- US forecasters set to update hurricane outlook
- Lawyers: Britain's torture inquiry deeply flawed
- Bayern Munich, Arsenal set for Champs League draw
- Oil below $92 amid grim US, Europe economy outlook
- Novo Nordisk Q2 net profit rises 17 percent
- Bahrain admits raid on international medical group
- Deutsche Telekom Q2 net falls 27 percent
- Market pressures ease for both Italy, Spain
- Lloyds Banking post HI loss on mis-selling charge
- Activists: 6 Syrians killed in overnight protests
- Coca-Cola Hellenic in 17 percent Q2 profit drop
- NATO: 2 service members killed in Afghanistan
- Merkel wishes Obama a happy 50th
- US flight agency shutdown reflects Congress fight
- Bangladesh wins toss, bowls in Zimbabwe's return
- Japan stocks inch higher after move to weaken yen
- NATO: 2 service members killed in Afghanistan
- Chinese warships visit NKorea on goodwill visit
- Sony portable not ready by Christmas in US, Europe
- Polish president sets Oct. 9 as election date
- Romania re-negotiates contract with Bechtel
- Obama celebrates 50th birthday at White House
- ING says profit up 24 percent in Q2 despite Greece
- Sony portable not ready by Christmas in US, Europe
- Spain pays higher rates in (EURO)3.3 billion bond sale
- Polish bus driver arrested over murder of UK woman
- Saudi police: Wanted al-Qaida member surrenders
- German court: Compensation for child murderer
- Hitachi, Mitsubishi Heavy deny deal talks
- Bus with Polish tourists overturns on US roadway
- Lawmakers: Piers Morgan should discuss hacking
- Indian party leader Sonia Gandhi undergoes surgery
- UK investigates Nigeria al-Qaida kidnap claim
- Turkey appoints new military commanders
- Market pressures ease for both Italy, Spain
- Unilever H1 net profit up 10 percent
- Trial of Mubarak's security chief resumes in Cairo
- Polish president sets Oct. 9 as election date
- Pakistani field hockey umpire banned for 2 years
- British heritage group releases punk charity album
- German industrial orders up 1.8 pct in June
- Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh Scores
- Stocks sell-off eases after Bank of Japan move
- Zimbabwe makes solid start on test return
- Massacre forces new look at security in Europe
- Greece's OTE telecom posts (EURO)62.2 million profit
- Philippine mall king's conglomerate posts profit
- Insulin pumps, monitors vulnerable to hacking
- Kraft Foods plans to split into 2 companies
- Al Wasl: Maradona arrives to coach Dubai club
- Former Japan international Naoki Matsuda dies
- Galatasaray questioned in match-fixing
- Amer Sports in Q2 loss of $18 million
- EU urges changes to bailout fund
- UK investigates Nigeria al-Qaida kidnap claim
- Japan sells surging yen, central bank eases policy
- After racing to Premier League, QPR faces struggle
- Ex-Norway PM in tears at attack victim's funeral
- US: 29,000 Somali children under 5 dead in famine
- Hutchison Whampoa profit jumps on ports sale
- China, Taiwan warn residents to brace for typhoon
- Sepp Blatter offers Obama 50th birthday wishes
- Study: Healthy eating is privilege of the rich
- Groups ask Swiss to prosecute Sri Lankan diplomat
- Chelsea signs Spain midfielder Oriol Romeu
- Bank of England leaves interest rates on hold
- Arsenal starts season with some questioning Wenger
- Dunaway: Moved, so can't be evicted from NYC apt.
- Hitachi, Mitsubishi Heavy deny deal talks
- Guendogan gets Germany call-up for Brazil game
- India party leader Sonia Gandhi to undergo surgery
- Melbourne to host inaugural Asia Pacific Ironman
- Man interned for homosexuality by Nazis dies at 98
- Yoann Huget axed from France World Cup squad
- England hand debut to center Manu Tuilagi
- AP Interview: Iranian says US hikers to go free
- Military vows crackdown in Papua province
- Blast at Ukraine mine injures 26 people
- Switzerland calls up defenders Berardi, Ferati
- ECB leaves key rate unchanged at 1.5 percent
- Lloyds Banking post H1 loss on mis-selling charge
- ECB leaves key rate unchanged at 1.5 percent
- Wrap it up: Olympic stadium gets cloth curtains
- AP Interview-Iran envoy sees release for Americans
- Amer Sports in Q2 loss of $18 million
- Senate deal on taking up worker, trade bills
- North Korea denounces South over espionage arrests
- Canford Cliffs retired to stud after 5 top wins
- French court orders probe of IMF chief Lagarde
- Lawyers: Britain's torture inquiry deeply flawed
- Groups ask Swiss to prosecute Sri Lankan diplomat
- Ireland's unemployment rate rises to 14.3 percent
- Sky's the limit for big-spending Man City
- Chelsea relies on aging squad for title run
- Oil down near $91 amid grim US, EU economy outlook
- Budvar praises ruling in Anheuser-Busch case
- US stock futures drop ahead of jobs data
- NZ penguin eats, sleeps, waddles to delight of Web
- Bahrain admits raid on international medical group
- British heritage group releases punk charity album
- EU urges changes to bailout fund
- GM says 2Q profit nearly doubles on sales, prices
- French court orders probe of IMF chief Lagarde
- GM says 2Q profit nearly doubles on sales, prices
- Unemployment aid applications tick down to 400K
- Stocks battered again by US economy fears
- NKorean leader thanks China for flood sympathy
- India party chief Gandhi goes abroad for surgery
- Cyprus detains Briton as illegal land sale suspect
- England hands debut to Tuilagi, Stevens returns
- US: 29,000 Somali children under 5 dead in famine
- Romania's health minister resigns
- Retailers report solid sales gains for July
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- Swedish man arrested in Thailand for bank fraud
- GM profit doubles as global sales and prices rise
- Red Cross increases appeal for famine in Somalia
- Zimbabwe makes solid start to test return
- US stock futures down as unemployment claims rise
- Liverpool, Spurs, Everton target England's top 4
- AP Interview: Iran envoy sees release for 2 US men
- Haase beats 2nd-seeded Lopez in Kitzbuehel
- Polish air force unit disbanded due to 2010 crash
- ECB leaves key rate at 1.5 pct amid market turmoil
- Dollar surges vs yen after Japan sells yen
- Germany calls for UN envoy to Syria
- Aretha Franklin to give free NYC concert
- German court: Compensation for child murderer
- Prosecutor: Norway killer holding back info
- Maradona arrives to coach Dubai club
- Man interned for homosexuality by Nazis dies at 98
- Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh Scoreboard
- Lawmakers: Piers Morgan should discuss hacking
- Video shows whale 'dancing' at US wedding
- Wikipedia says it is losing contributors
- Stocks down as unemployment claims rise
- Stephen Jones to set Wales record against England
- Payet returns to France squad for Chile friendly
- Nigeria forward Uche joins Swiss club Neuchatel
- Premier League capsules for the 2011-12 season
- Rains from Emily damage homes in central Haiti
- Officials: NATO considers more Kosovo reserves
- Syrian city of Hama blacked out
- Kraft Foods plans to split into 2 companies
- Stocks down as economic, European worries continue
- 2 killed in crossfire in Nigeria's northeast
- Payet returns to France squad for Chile friendly
- Church leaders call for tolerance
- WADA reveals 2008 cyberattack on email system
- Virginia Tech reports gunman on campus
- Stocks slump as economic, Europe worries continue
- Not guilty plea in dismember-death of NYC boy, 8
- Dollar surges vs yen after Japan intervenes
- Rains from Emily damage homes in central Haiti
- Red Cross plans $86M more in aid for Somalia
- French court orders probe of IMF chief Lagarde
- French court orders probe of IMF chief Lagarde
- French court orders probe of IMF chief Lagarde
- French court orders probe of IMF chief Lagarde
- French court orders probe of IMF chief Lagarde
- French court orders probe of IMF chief Lagarde
- French court orders probe of IMF chief Lagarde
- French court orders probe of IMF chief Lagarde
- French court orders probe of IMF chief Lagarde
- French court orders probe of IMF chief Lagarde
- French court orders probe of IMF chief Lagarde
- French court orders probe of IMF chief Lagarde
- Payet returns to France squad for Chile friendly
- Payet returns to France squad for Chile friendly
- Payet returns to France squad for Chile friendly
- Payet returns to France squad for Chile friendly
- Payet returns to France squad for Chile friendly
- Payet returns to France squad for Chile friendly
- Payet returns to France squad for Chile friendly
- Oil falls to lowest level in over a month
- Oil falls to lowest level in over a month
- Oil falls to lowest level in over a month
- Oil falls to lowest level in over a month
- Oil falls to lowest level in over a month
- Oil falls to lowest level in over a month
- Benzema has confidence to impress Mourinho
- Benzema has confidence to impress Mourinho
- Benzema has confidence to impress Mourinho
- Benzema has confidence to impress Mourinho
- Benzema has confidence to impress Mourinho
- Benzema has confidence to impress Mourinho
- Benzema has confidence to impress Mourinho
- Man U still sets Premier League standard
- Man U still sets Premier League standard
- Man U still sets Premier League standard
- Man U still sets Premier League standard
- Man U still sets Premier League standard
- Man U still sets Premier League standard
- Man U still sets Premier League standard
- Emdeon to be taken private by Blackstone for $2.2B
- Emdeon to be taken private by Blackstone for $2.2B
- Emdeon to be taken private by Blackstone for $2.2B
- Emdeon to be taken private by Blackstone for $2.2B
- Emdeon to be taken private by Blackstone for $2.2B
- Emdeon to be taken private by Blackstone for $2.2B
- Virginia Tech reports gunman on campus
- Virginia Tech reports gunman on campus
- Virginia Tech reports gunman on campus
- Virginia Tech reports gunman on campus
- Virginia Tech reports gunman on campus
- Virginia Tech reports gunman on campus
- Obama moves to strengthen US response to genocide
- Obama moves to strengthen US response to genocide
- Obama moves to strengthen US response to genocide
- Obama moves to strengthen US response to genocide
- Obama moves to strengthen US response to genocide
- Obama moves to strengthen US response to genocide
- Prospects of Premier League clubs
- Prospects of Premier League clubs
- Prospects of Premier League clubs
- Prospects of Premier League clubs
- Prospects of Premier League clubs
- Prospects of Premier League clubs
- Prospects of Premier League clubs
- Man U still sets Premier League standard
- Man U still sets Premier League standard
- Man U still sets Premier League standard
- Man U still sets Premier League standard
- Man U still sets Premier League standard
- Man U still sets Premier League standard
- Rains from Emily damage homes in central Haiti
- Rains from Emily damage homes in central Haiti
- Rains from Emily damage homes in central Haiti
- Rains from Emily damage homes in central Haiti
- Man U still sets Premier League standard
- Rains from Emily damage homes in central Haiti
- Rains from Emily damage homes in central Haiti
- Unemployment aid applications tick down to 400K
- Unemployment aid applications tick down to 400K
- Unemployment aid applications tick down to 400K
- Unemployment aid applications tick down to 400K
- Unemployment aid applications tick down to 400K
- Unemployment aid applications tick down to 400K
- Bus with Polish tourists overturns on US roadway
- Bus with Polish tourists overturns on US roadway
- Polish air force unit disbanded due to 2010 crash
- Polish air force unit disbanded due to 2010 crash
- Polish air force unit disbanded due to 2010 crash
- Polish air force unit disbanded due to 2010 crash
- Polish air force unit disbanded due to 2010 crash
- Polish air force unit disbanded due to 2010 crash
- Retailers report solid sales gains for July
- Retailers report solid sales gains for July
- Retailers report solid sales gains for July
- Retailers report solid sales gains for July
- Retailers report solid sales gains for July
- Retailers report solid sales gains for July
- Stocks slump as economic, Europe worries continue
- Stocks slump as economic, Europe worries continue
- Stocks slump as economic, Europe worries continue
- Stocks slump as economic, Europe worries continue
- Stocks slump as economic, Europe worries continue
- Stocks slump as economic, Europe worries continue
- US: 29,000 Somali children under 5 dead in famine
- US: 29,000 Somali children under 5 dead in famine
- US: 29,000 Somali children under 5 dead in famine
- US: 29,000 Somali children under 5 dead in famine
- US: 29,000 Somali children under 5 dead in famine
- US: 29,000 Somali children under 5 dead in famine
- Polish bus driver arrested over murder of UK woman
- Polish bus driver arrested over murder of UK woman
- Polish bus driver arrested over murder of UK woman
- Polish bus driver arrested over murder of UK woman
- Polish bus driver arrested over murder of UK woman
- Polish bus driver arrested over murder of UK woman
- Groups ask Swiss to prosecute Sri Lankan diplomat
- Groups ask Swiss to prosecute Sri Lankan diplomat
- Groups ask Swiss to prosecute Sri Lankan diplomat
- Groups ask Swiss to prosecute Sri Lankan diplomat
- Groups ask Swiss to prosecute Sri Lankan diplomat
- Groups ask Swiss to prosecute Sri Lankan diplomat
- Gov't: Indian group likely behind Mumbai blasts
- Gov't: Indian group likely behind Mumbai blasts
- Gov't: Indian group likely behind Mumbai blasts
- Gov't: Indian group likely behind Mumbai blasts
- Gov't: Indian group likely behind Mumbai blasts
- Gov't: Indian group likely behind Mumbai blasts
- Gov't: Indian group likely behind Mumbai blasts
- Stephen Jones to set Wales record against England
- Stephen Jones to set Wales record against England
- Stephen Jones to set Wales record against England
- Stephen Jones to set Wales record against England
- Stephen Jones to set Wales record against England
- Stephen Jones to set Wales record against England
- Stephen Jones to set Wales record against England
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- Massacre forces new look at security in Europe
- Massacre forces new look at security in Europe
- Massacre forces new look at security in Europe
- Massacre forces new look at security in Europe
- Massacre forces new look at security in Europe
- Massacre forces new look at security in Europe
- Nadal set to face France in Davis Cup semifinals
- Nadal set to face France in Davis Cup semifinals
- Nadal set to face France in Davis Cup semifinals
- Nadal set to face France in Davis Cup semifinals
- Nadal set to face France in Davis Cup semifinals
- Nadal set to face France in Davis Cup semifinals
- Nadal set to face France in Davis Cup semifinals
- US: 29,000 Somali children under 5 dead in famine
- US: 29,000 Somali children under 5 dead in famine
- US: 29,000 Somali children under 5 dead in famine
- US: 29,000 Somali children under 5 dead in famine
- US: 29,000 Somali children under 5 dead in famine
- US: 29,000 Somali children under 5 dead in famine
- Lawson to captain Scotland against Ireland
- Lawson to captain Scotland against Ireland
- Lawson to captain Scotland against Ireland
- Lawson to captain Scotland against Ireland
- Lawson to captain Scotland against Ireland
- Lawson to captain Scotland against Ireland
- Lawson to captain Scotland against Ireland
- Chile police, students clash in banned protests
- Benzema has confidence to impress Mourinho
- Lawson to captain Scotland against Ireland
- Raymond Domenech awarded (EURO)975,000 in damages
- Wall Street plunge could worsen economy's troubles
- Mayor Hsu invites you to participate in a romantic evening at Nanliao
- Hsinchu City Video Festival held from 8/27 to 10/16
- China vows security crackdown in restive Xinjiang
- Arabs move to drum up UN support for Palestinians
- SAfrica sentences Vietnamese rhino-horn smugglers
- EU deepens probe of Deutsche Boerse, NYSE merger
- Syrian siege of Hama raises humanitarian concerns
- Haase beats Seppi to reach Kitzbuehel semifinals
- US mayor was drunk when he signed deal
- Wikipedia says it's losing contributors
- Italy probing rating agencies
- Russia warns Syrian ruler he may face `sad fate'
- ECB leaves key rate at 1.5 pct amid market turmoil
- Tropical Storm drenches Haiti, Dominican Republic
- Bremen signs Serbian midfielder Ignjovski
- Gunman reported on Virginia Tech campus
- Chile police, students clash in banned protests
- US forecasters see busy rest of hurricane season
- China warns residents to brace for strong typhoon
- Asafa Powell aims to seize world title chance
- Europe's debt, Japanese intervention boost dollar
- Stocks battered again by US economy fears
- McCarthy to make debut for Scotland
- UN: Widespread oil damage found in Nigeria delta
- Oil falls to lowest level in 6 months
- Ferguson shrugs off sniping to focus on 20th title
- Canadian bishop sentencing hearing begins
- Stocks plunge as economic, Europe worries continue
- French runners free to run in worlds after brawl
- Marilyn Monroe film to be centerpiece of NY fest
- GM to build 2 new Cadillac models
- 20-40 years for US woman who hid baby remains
- ICC welcomes Zimbabwe back to test cricket
- Libyan rebels say new push toward Tripoli planned
- De Beers mineworkers end strike after 2 weeks
- Zambia opposition: president not eligible to run
- Zimbabwe dominates on 1st day of test return
- Russia warns Syrian ruler he may face `sad fate'
- Court papers: NY child-slay suspect 'heard voices'
- `Jersey Shore' cast: 4th season most dramatic yet
- Economist Intelligence: Africa set for bank boom
- Democrats warn jobless could derail US recovery
- US forecasters see busy rest of hurricane season
- Famine's devastation: 4 dead children, 1 family
- Two-year Treasury yield drops to a record low
- Canadian bishop sentencing hearing begins
- Trash collectors on strike in Guyana's capital
- Russia: Georgia's good will on WTO could mend ties
- Poll: Chile president's approval drops to 26 pct
- Chrysler recalling 367,000 minivans a second time
- Yoann Huget axed from France World Cup squad
- Lil Wayne sued for $15 million over 'Bedrock'
- Famine's devastation: 4 dead children, 1 family
- Winehouse, Tony Bennett duet to be charity single
- EU urges bailout changes as stocks, euro tumble
- Venezuela's annual inflation tops 25 percent
- Mom thanks rescuers of son buried on US beach
- Israel social protests turn political
- Klinsmann mixes it up with 1st squad as US coach
- Lady Gaga to appear in interview special on CW
- Chelsea signs Spanish midfielder Romeu from Barca
- Latest developments in Arab world's unrest
- Monfils beats Sweeting; to play 2nd match later
- UN: 3 Sudan peacekeepers die during delay
- Lawmakers: Piers Morgan should discuss hacking
- Biden to visit China, Mongolia and Japan
- ABA debates birthright US citizenship
- Belarus rights group says its leader detained
- Storm threat weakens in Haiti, Dominican Republic
- UN: 3 Sudan peacekeepers die during delay
- Tour de Pologne Results
- Couple pleads guilty in Las Vegas surgery death
- T-Mobile USA loses subscribers in second quarter
- Fawcett's son charged with heroin possession
- Senators urge end to US development aid to China
- Peter Sagan wins 5th stage of Tour de Pologne
- Injunction against purchase of Brazil brewer
- Storm threat weakens in Haiti, Dominican Republic
- US campus lifts alert after report of gunman
- Randi Zuckerberg leaving Facebook to start company
- Flight attendant in arson case caught in Mexico
- Iran to help build 10,000 homes in Venezuela
- HTC-Highroad cycling team to disband after season
- Campus-wide alert lifted at Virginia Tech
- US agency approve Shell drilling plan for Arctic
- Injunction against purchase of Brazil brewer
- FBI has chased hundreds of D.B. Cooper ghosts
- Sarah Michelle Gellar plans return to axed soap
- Monfils beats Sweeting; to play 2nd match later
- Toronto stock market tumbles
- Reid: Compromise in hand to reopen FAA
- Commodities fall a second day on economic fears
- Chela beats Granollers to reach Kitzbuehel semis
- Panetta: threatened defense cuts a doomsday device
- Liberian official pleads guilty to lying to feds
- France says not bogged down in Libya campaign
- ABA debates birthright US citizenship
- Hawaii human trafficking case charges dropped
- Senate deal on worker aid opens way for trade vote
- Analysis: Mubarak moral to Arab rulers: Fight hard
- Brazil and Argentina to meet in mini-tournament
- Teen buried on US beach thought he would die
- Brooke Shields to stay in 'The Addams Family'
- Army: Palestinians fire rocket, Israel hits back
- Lewis and MDA mum on reasons for comedian's exit
- Daily Mail publisher launches review after scandal
- Dow average plunges 513, worst drop since 2008
- US agency approves Shell drilling plan for Arctic
- US imposes sanctions against Syrian businessman
- US expands Syria sanctions as crackdown continues
- Agreement announced in US aviation dispute
- Russia warns Syrian leader he may face 'sad fate'
- Polygamist leader's Texas trial goes to jury
- Dominica police arrest 3 in attack on foreigners
- Lewis, MDA mum on reasons for comedian's exit
- Mexico city's police force quits after attacks
- McCartney: I'll contact police over hack claim
- DR: Drugs seized from Spain-bound tobacco shipment
- Milito signs for Independiente after leaving Barca
- AIG reports 2Q income of $1.8 bln, reversing loss
- Resident: Random killings in besieged Syrian city
- Bus with Polish tourists overturns on NY roadway
- Italy rescues migrants sailing from Libya
- Clinton: TransCanada to upgrade pipeline safety
- Dow falls 512 in steepest decline since '08 crisis
- Apple, Samsung smartphones outdo Nokia in 2Q
- Obama praises deal to halt aviation shutdown
- Emily breaks up after soaking Haiti
- LinkedIn's 2Q earnings soar as growth accelerates
- Clinton urges Somali militants to allow famine aid
- Senators urge end to US development aid to China
- Fawcett's son pleads not guilty to heroin charge
- Klinsmann mixes it up with 1st squad as US coach
- Two-year Treasury yield drops to a record low
- Emily breaks up after soaking Haiti, DomRep
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts From Recent Editorials
- US military money on chopping block
- Polygamist leader convicted of child sex abuse
- Afghanistan watchdog office staff changing _ again
- GM profit doubles as sales and prices rise
- Woods off to strong start at Bridgestone with 68
- Ex-runner McColgan charged with assaulting husband
- Clinton: More than 2,000 dead in Syrian crackdown
- US polygamist leader convicted of child sex abuse
- First Solar sales and profit plunge in 2Q
- US drought may persist for another year
- 'Jersey Shore' cast: 4th season most dramatic yet
- McCartney: I'm going to police over hacking claim
- A look at the Dow's worst drops since 1900
- LinkedIn's 2Q earnings climb as growth accelerates
- Jailed Mexican ex-guv faces charges in baby deaths
- DirecTV grows 2Q profit, confirms interest in Hulu
- Schwarzenegger inches back after child disclosure
- DeVry buys medical school in St. Maarten
- 2 fighter jets intercept 75-year-old woman's plane
- Chrysler recalling 367,000 minivans a second time
- Real Madrid loan midfielder Canales to Valencia
- Judge awards MGA $309 million in Bratz spat
- Box Office Preview: 'Apes' should rise to the top
- USVI patrolman charged with raping a boy
- Attendant accused of fire on plane returned to US
- Mexico town's police force quits after attack
- Feds: Ex-US Peace Corps helper molested girls
- Top-seeded Zvonareva beats Dushevina at Carlsbad
- Judge: US fort plot suspect may face more charges
- APNewsBreak: Delaware priest abuse cases settled
- Sheriff: Feds have yet to inform him of violations
- AP Sources: HGH test added to new NFL CBA
- Muslim man sues US employer for firing over beard
- Obama to speak at new Martin Luther King memorial
- Fawcett's son pleads not guilty to heroin charge
- 4 sentenced in deaths of Florida couple
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Mexico advances in U20 World Cup after draw
- Brazil's defense minister quits in comment flap
- Thursday's U20 World Cup Results
- Socceroos to open WCup 3rd round in Brisbane
- Mexico advances in U20 World Cup after draw
- Floods threaten rural Haiti after Emily breaks up
- Brett Ratner, Don Mischer tapped to produce Oscars
- F-16s intercept plane during Obama's Chicago visit
- Argentina reaches knockout stage at U20 World Cup
- Celeb birthdays for the week of Aug. 7-13
- The top 10 singles and albums on iTunes
- A look at the Dow's worst drops since 1899
- Best Sellers-Audio
- Argentine denies leaking scenes of 'Breaking Dawn'
- China expels Wang Meng from team for drunken brawl
- Australian stock market plunges nearly 4 percent
- Mattel to pay rival $309 million in Bratz spat
- Summer's comedy king Jason Bateman wants to direct
- Colbie Caillat keeps her sunny demeanor
- Gates explores black culture in Latin America
- 5 great films with street names in their titles
- Brooklyn's Bushwick becomes world-class arts mecca
- Korean author debuts in English with popular novel
- A streetwise, stripped-down circus hits NY
- 'Downton' stars collaborate on-screen and onstage
- Serkis is go-to guy for performance-capture roles
- Review: `Bellflower' a hunka hunka burnin' love
- Review: 'Bastion' a riveting trip to the wasteland
- Review: 'Whistleblower' paints Weisz too saintly
- Cuba chops agricultural costs for private farmers
- Review: Miranda July's whimsical `The Future'
- Light side of Fitzgerald evident in new book
- Author writes of US military's strategic manhunts
- `Change-Up' flip-flops between raunch, sweetness
- Review: Adkins returns to heartfelt topics on CD
- Review: Another gem from John Hiatt
- Review: Keb Mo gets personal on `The Reflection'
- Paul McCartney's 9/11 concert in a Showtime film
- Review: Garden of Eden imagined at 17 locations
- 2 series, 2 times the fun for author Ace Atkins
- Review: `Apes' is big, ridiculous summer fun
- Fighting cancer, Chavez seeks aid from deities
- `Back of Beyond' a suspenseful wilderness thriller
- 'Tom Waits on Tom Waits' overshadowed by format
- Brett Ratner, Don Mischer tapped to produce Oscars
- Rough, visceral and passionate 'Julius Caesar'
- Review: Fountains of Wayne return to form
- 'Mad Men,' Banana Republic polish office clothes
- Menendez's new stories delight, provoke, confound
- Fighting cancer, Chavez seeks aid from deities
- John Isner, Monfils advance at Legg Mason Classic
- Pacquiao files for sanctions against Mayweather
- Asian stocks tumble after Wall Street slide
- China expels Wang Meng from team for drunken brawl
- Asia stocks sink on US recession fear, Europe debt
- New Zealand bans sale of 'legal weed' products
- Ogando leads Rangers over Tigers again
- Brazil beats Panama 4-0 to advance at U20 WCup
- Egypt defeats Austria to advance at U-20 World Cup
- 3 US siblings on run after shooting, robbery
- China vows security crackdown in restive Xinjiang
- O'Hern's 7-under 65 leads Reno-Tahoe Open
- Asian stocks tumble after Wall Street slide
- Chinese paper says hacking claim 'irresponsible'
- ICBC to buy stake in Standard's Argentine unit
- Oil near $86 as outlook for crude demand dims
- IMF calls for higher interest rates in South Korea
- Thai lawmakers to vote Yingluck Shinawatra premier
- ATP World Tour Legg Mason Classic Results
- German tourist dead after canyon lightning strike
- Australia: 14 refugee kids could go to Malaysia
- Monfils wins twice to reach Washington quarters
- AP sources: Obama wants aid for unemployed vets
- Brazil, Argentina advance at Under-20 World Cup
- Thai lawmakers to vote Yingluck Shinawatra premier
- Pujols powers Cardinals over Marlins
- Lynx edge Stars, extend WNBA West lead
- Thai lawmakers vote Yingluck Shinawatra as premier
- Australia: 14 refugee kids could go to Malaysia
- Red Sox lose, caught by Yankees
- Analysis: Default averted, budget fight roars on
- Thai lawmakers vote Yingluck Shinawatra as premier
- Daly still unpredictable 20 years after PGA win
- WTA Mercury Insurance Open Results
- Top seed Zvonareva beats Dushevina at Carlsbad
- Chinese paper says hacking claim 'irresponsible'
- Bali bombing suspect opens up to police
- India party chief Gandhi has surgery abroad
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Philippine president meets Muslim rebel chief
- Allianz net profit slips 7.4 pct
- Lee shuts out Giants as Phillies win 3-0
- British bank RBS reports loss
- Australia upset over late Champions League pay
- Finnair in Q2 net loss of $33 million
- PGA Championship field
- PGA Championship at a glance
- Capsules of top contenders at PGA Championship
- 3 police killed, 1 wounded in southern Russia
- Powerful typhoon brushes Taiwan, heads for China
- Merkel, Sarkozy to speak on euro crisis
- Hole-by-hole look at course for PGA Championship
- Cyprus' embattled president reshuffles Cabinet
- Key moments in PGA Championship history
- In Tijuana, deported migrants struggle to survive
- Powerful typhoon dusts Taiwan, heads for China
- Global stocks tumble after Wall Street slide
- Sweden's Securitas Q2 profit slips by 22 pct
- Finnair in Q2 net loss of $33 million
- Merkel, Sarkozy to speak as crisis rages
- Reports: TV's Mr. Bean's crashes his supercar
- Talks break down between Premier League and media
- Reports: TV's Mr. Bean crashes his supercar in UK
- Flooding still threat for Haiti after Emily wanes
- Oil near $85 as outlook for crude demand dims
- Angst in military over Pentagon cuts
- Cyprus' embattled president reshuffles Cabinet
- Charges dropped in Hawaii forced labor trial
- Polygamist leader convicted of child sex assault
- Myanmar says ethnic rebels kill 7 in ambush
- Resident: Syrian troops shell Hama neighborhoods
- Spanish police clash with protesters, 7 cops hurt
- Merkel, Sarkozy to speak as crisis rages
- Cyprus' new Cabinet
- UN: Ethiopia opens 4th camp for Somalia refugees
- Spain's central bank says GDP up 0.2 percent in Q2
- Quirky US builder being sentenced for 'Phonehenge'
- Fed agency approve Shell drilling plan for Arctic
- Britain's RBS reports loss after Greek writedown
- Homeless man's death after arrest outrages father
- Lindberg to lead IOC panel for 2018 Winter Games
- Italy economy grows paltry 0.3 percent in Q2
- Libyan rebels: NATO airstrike kills Gadhafi's son
- Bin Hammam waiting for detailed ruling from FIFA
- German industrial production drops in June
- United back at Wembley to start season versus City
- Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh Scores
- NATO service member killed in south Afghanistan
- Italy detains alleged human traffickers
- In Abu Dhabi, lingerie reflects UAE's retail pull
- Champions League Draw List
- US teachers protest social media crackdown
- Arsenal to face Udinese in Champs League playoff
- Polar bear kills 1, injures 4 in Svalbard
- Bangladesh fights back on day 2 versus Zimbabwe
- Iraq in talks to hire Zico as national coach
- China's FM: Beijing supports the euro currency
- Global stocks tumble amid recession fears
- Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh Scoreboard
- Sri Lankan power-sharing talks seen near collapse
- Lawyer: 2nd newspaper group faces hacking lawsuits
- Philippine Airlines flight to LA diverted to Japan
- Indian auditor slams Commonwealth Games conduct
- Libyan rebels: NATO airstrike kills Gadhafi's son
- Zimbabwe stock exchange shuts down hacked site
- Spanish police clash with protesters in Madrid
- Italy FM demands NATO probe over migrant boat
- China's FM to discuss developing ties with Poland
- Syrians pour into the streets despite deadly siege
- Viacom fiscal 3Q earnings grow 37 percent
- P&G's 4Q net income jumps 15 percent
- Belarus rights group leader faces 7 years in jail
- Trial of Frankfurt shooting suspect set Aug. 31
- NASA set to launch spacecraft to planet Jupiter
- Polar bear kills 1 Briton, injures 4 in Svalbard
- UN: Famine helps militants, new refugee camp opens
- Cavendish 'disappointed' at HTC Highroad folding
- July jobs data could heighten Wall Street jitters
- Lawyer: 2nd newspaper group faces hacking lawsuits
- US stock futures fall as world markets plunge
- Bangladesh fights back on day 2 vs. Zimbabwe
- US family sues drug co., hospital over poisoning
- Italy demands NATO probe regarding immigrants
- Mexico extradites welder accused of US rapes
- Turkey calls for meeting on Somalia
- Powerful typhoon bears down on China's east coast
- Fannie Mae 2Q loss widens, seeks to modify loans
- Trial of Frankfurt shooting suspect set Aug. 31
- Blast, followed by fire, hits Iran oil pipeline
- Europa League Draw List
- Syrian security forces shoot dead 4 protesters
- Atletico Madrid faces Guimaraes in Europa League
- Israeli protesters gear up for mass demonstration
- Oil near $86 as outlook for crude demand dims
- Last audit slams Indian work on Commonwealth Games
- Greece: Taxi strike ends after blockades
- Gunfire said to kill 7 as aid is looted in Somalia
- US unemployment rate dips, economy adds 117K jobs
- P&G's 4Q profit rises 15 pct; readies for slowdown
- Barcelona's Thiago in Spain squad to play Italy
- Syrian troops fire on protesters, killing 4
- Powell pulls out of London Diamond League meet
- US stock futures bounce on hopeful jobs report
- SunPower to sponsor Bayer Leverkusen
- Gunfire said to kill 7 as aid is looted in Somalia
- North Korea: 30 dead, thousands homeless in flood
- Fannie Mae 2Q loss widens, will ask for $5.1B
- Unemployment rate dips, economy adds 117K jobs
- Sri Lankan power-sharing talks near collapse
- Boks recall senior players for home games
- Global stocks rebound on U.S. jobs report
- Tensions in Kosovo challenge peace talks
- Turkey renews opposition to Cyprus gas search
- Ukraine's ex-PM Tymoshenko arrested
- City sign Romania goalkeeper Pantilimon
- TV's Mr Bean crashes his supercar in UK
- Experts question if China attacks planned abroad
- Global stocks rebound on US jobs report
- SAfrica to open new museum honoring Nelson Mandela
- Spain reporter detained in police protest breakup
- Viacom fiscal 3Q earnings grow 37 percent
- Dow opens sharply higher after strong jobs report
- 3 Afghan civilians killed in gunbattle in south
- Fannie Mae loss widens; asking taxpayers for $2.8B
- Syrian troops fire on protesters, killing 8
- Canadian economy added 7,100 jobs in July
- Nearly 1M bank workers strike in India over reform
- US stocks fall as optimism about jobs report fades
- Dollar falls after stronger jobs report
- Polar bear kills 1 Briton, injures 4 in Svalbard
- Facebook shuts page threatening NIreland police
- Japan seizes 2 Chinese boats over illegal fishing
- Barcelona opens new academy for youth players
- Official: Kosovo, Serbia agree to NATO deal
- Senate ends partial shutdown at US aviation agency
- Postal Service losses continue to mount
- Judge suspends purchase of Brazil brewer
- Fight for food in Mogadishu leaves 7 dead
- Turkey stops arms shipment to Syria
- Ukraine's ex-PM Tymoshenko arrested
- Polar bear kills 1 Briton, injures 4 in Norway
- Rupert Murdoch foam attacker has sentence reduced
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- PM: Poland's deficit to be lower than expected
- PM: Poland's deficit to be lower than expected
- PM: Poland's deficit to be lower than expected
- PM: Poland's deficit to be lower than expected
- PM: Poland's deficit to be lower than expected
- PM: Poland's deficit to be lower than expected
- Canadian economy added 7,100 jobs in July
- Canadian economy added 7,100 jobs in July
- Canadian economy added 7,100 jobs in July
- Canadian economy added 7,100 jobs in July
- Canadian economy added 7,100 jobs in July
- Canadian economy added 7,100 jobs in July
- Report: Austrian company reviews Syria contract
- Report: Austrian company reviews Syria contract
- Report: Austrian company reviews Syria contract
- Report: Austrian company reviews Syria contract
- Report: Austrian company reviews Syria contract
- Report: Austrian company reviews Syria contract
- Stocks waver as optimism about job report fades
- Stocks waver as optimism about job report fades
- Stocks waver as optimism about job report fades
- Stocks waver as optimism about job report fades
- Stocks waver as optimism about job report fades
- Stocks waver as optimism about job report fades
- Spain reporter detained in police protest breakup
- Spain reporter detained in police protest breakup
- Spain reporter detained in police protest breakup
- Spain reporter detained in police protest breakup
- Spain reporter detained in police protest breakup
- Spain reporter detained in police protest breakup
- Oil rises as investors weigh hiring, slow economy
- Oil rises as investors weigh hiring, slow economy
- Oil rises as investors weigh hiring, slow economy
- Oil rises as investors weigh hiring, slow economy
- Oil rises as investors weigh hiring, slow economy
- Oil rises as investors weigh hiring, slow economy
- Italy demands NATO probe regarding immigrants
- Italy demands NATO probe regarding immigrants
- Italy demands NATO probe regarding immigrants
- Italy demands NATO probe regarding immigrants
- Italy demands NATO probe regarding immigrants
- Italy demands NATO probe regarding immigrants
- Switzerland pays price for fiscal sanity
- Switzerland pays price for fiscal sanity
- Switzerland pays price for fiscal sanity
- Switzerland pays price for fiscal sanity
- Switzerland pays price for fiscal sanity
- Switzerland pays price for fiscal sanity
- Switzerland pays price for fiscal sanity
- Switzerland pays price for fiscal sanity
- Switzerland pays price for fiscal sanity
- Switzerland pays price for fiscal sanity
- Switzerland pays price for fiscal sanity
- Switzerland pays price for fiscal sanity
- Muslim lifestyle network makes upstate-to-NYC move
- Muslim lifestyle network makes upstate-to-NYC move
- Muslim lifestyle network makes upstate-to-NYC move
- Muslim lifestyle network makes upstate-to-NYC move
- Muslim lifestyle network makes upstate-to-NYC move
- Muslim lifestyle network makes upstate-to-NYC move
- Thai lawmakers vote Yingluck Shinawatra as premier
- Thai lawmakers vote Yingluck Shinawatra as premier
- Thai lawmakers vote Yingluck Shinawatra as premier
- Thai lawmakers vote Yingluck Shinawatra as premier
- Thai lawmakers vote Yingluck Shinawatra as premier
- Thai lawmakers vote Yingluck Shinawatra as premier
- Thai lawmakers vote Yingluck Shinawatra as premier
- Vampire movie studio says Argentine admitted theft
- Tensions in Kosovo challenge peace talks
- Tensions in Kosovo challenge peace talks
- Tensions in Kosovo challenge peace talks
- Tensions in Kosovo challenge peace talks
- Tensions in Kosovo challenge peace talks
- Tensions in Kosovo challenge peace talks
- Czech president defends deputy over gay remarks
- Czech president defends deputy over gay remarks
- Czech president defends deputy over gay remarks
- Czech president defends deputy over gay remarks
- Czech president defends deputy over gay remarks
- Czech president defends deputy over gay remarks
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- TV's Mr Bean leaves UK hospital after car crash
- Fire damages 90-year-old church in Poland
- Fire damages 90-year-old church in Poland
- Syrian troops fire on protesters, killing 10
- Syrian troops fire on protesters, killing 10
- Syrian troops fire on protesters, killing 10
- Syrian troops fire on protesters, killing 10
- Syrian troops fire on protesters, killing 10
- Syrian troops fire on protesters, killing 10
- Judge suspends purchase of Brazil brewer
- Judge suspends purchase of Brazil brewer
- Stocks turn lower as optimism about jobs fades
- Stocks turn lower as optimism about jobs fades
- Stocks turn lower as optimism about jobs fades
- Stocks turn lower as optimism about jobs fades
- Stocks turn lower as optimism about jobs fades
- Stocks turn lower as optimism about jobs fades
- Phone hack lawsuits loom, foam attack sentence cut
- Phone hack lawsuits loom, foam attack sentence cut
- Phone hack lawsuits loom, foam attack sentence cut
- Phone hack lawsuits loom, foam attack sentence cut
- Phone hack lawsuits loom, foam attack sentence cut
- Phone hack lawsuits loom, foam attack sentence cut
- Phone hack lawsuits loom, foam attack sentence cut
- Phone hack lawsuits loom, foam attack sentence cut
- Phone hack lawsuits loom, foam attack sentence cut
- Phone hack lawsuits loom, foam attack sentence cut
- Phone hack lawsuits loom, foam attack sentence cut
- Phone hack lawsuits loom, foam attack sentence cut
- Phone hack lawsuits loom, foam attack sentence cut
- Phone hack lawsuits loom, foam attack sentence cut
- Phone hack lawsuits loom, foam attack sentence cut
- Phone hack lawsuits loom, foam attack sentence cut
- Phone hack lawsuits loom, foam attack sentence cut
- Phone hack lawsuits loom, foam attack sentence cut
- UAE officer cleared of charges in servant case
- UAE officer cleared of charges in servant case
- UAE officer cleared of charges in servant case
- UAE officer cleared of charges in servant case
- UAE officer cleared of charges in servant case
- UAE officer cleared of charges in servant case
- Turkey renews opposition to Cyprus gas search
- Turkey renews opposition to Cyprus gas search
- Turkey renews opposition to Cyprus gas search
- Turkey renews opposition to Cyprus gas search
- Turkey renews opposition to Cyprus gas search
- Turkey renews opposition to Cyprus gas search
- Turkey renews opposition to Cyprus gas search
- Turkey renews opposition to Cyprus gas search
- Turkey renews opposition to Cyprus gas search
- Turkey renews opposition to Cyprus gas search
- Turkey renews opposition to Cyprus gas search
- Turkey renews opposition to Cyprus gas search
- Ukraine's ex-PM Tymoshenko arrested
- Ukraine's ex-PM Tymoshenko arrested
- Ukraine's ex-PM Tymoshenko arrested
- Ukraine's ex-PM Tymoshenko arrested
- Ukraine's ex-PM Tymoshenko arrested
- Ukraine's ex-PM Tymoshenko arrested
- Italy demands NATO probe regarding immigrants
- Italy demands NATO probe regarding immigrants
- Italy demands NATO probe regarding immigrants
- Italy demands NATO probe regarding immigrants
- Italy demands NATO probe regarding immigrants
- Italy demands NATO probe regarding immigrants
- Police free woman from pig swarm
- Switzerland pays price for fiscal sanity
- British teen slain by polar bear in Norway Arctic
- Italy increasing worry as euro crisis rages on
- France investigating tourists' death in Argentina
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- Finnair reports Q2 net loss of $33 million
- Venezuela: No renewed tension with Colombia
- Activists: 24 killed in Syria's latest protests
- Oil drops as investors weigh hiring, slow economy
- NASA set to launch of spacecraft to planet Jupiter
- Brazil police kill 6 men in shootout
- Ex-England bosses the big names in 2nd-tier league
- Libyan government denies death of Gadhafi son
- Haase beats Souza to reach final at Kitzbuehel
- Stocks continue slide despite upbeat US jobs data
- Hungarian zoo successfully rescues baby wallaby
- Ex-England bosses the big names in 2nd-tier league
- New generation of America's Cup yachts set sail
- Exxon says contract awarded for Indonesian project
- American football coming to cricket-mad India
- Chile economy grows 8 percent so far in 2011
- Cuba upholds jailed American's 15-year sentence
- Polish populist politician Andrzej Lepper dies
- Hungarian zoo nurses baby wallaby back to health
- NASA launches spacecraft on 5-year trip to Jupiter
- Media group urges UN probe of strike on Libya TV
- UN peacekeeper killed in Darfur attack
- Barcelona expands academy for youth players
- Libyan government denies death of Gadhafi son
- Cuba upholds jailed American's 15-year sentence
- 5 phone book distributors vanish in western Mexico
- Oil falls as investors focus on weak economy
- AP Exclusive: AQIM not ready to attack Europe
- Belarus rights group leader faces 7 years in jail
- Honda recalling 1.5 million vehicles in US
- NHL's Sean Avery accused of shoving LA officer
- Jury convicts 5 officers in post-Katrina shootings
- Nafees falls late to give Zimbabwe the edge
- Chile: 874 students arrested education protests
- Italy demands NATO probe over Libya boat migrants
- Chile miners accept Escondida offer, end strike
- Las Vegas man accused of mass spamming on Facebook
- Justin Gatlin emerging from shadow of banned coach
- Far-right anger, violence thrive on Europe's edges
- Police: school shooting plot in US foiled
- Actress who played Cha Cha in 'Grease' dies at 63
- Sentencing set for driver in fatal Utah bus crash
- New lava flow oozes from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
- Polygamist leader quotes God again at sex trial
- Chile: 874 students arrested in education protests
- Peace Corps condemns alleged abuse by volunteer
- Stocks swing as Europe, economy fears spread
- Senate approves bill to end aviation shutdown
- UAE officer cleared of charges in US servant case
- Trace Adkins, Kristin Chenoweth to host ACAs
- Italy to balance budget a year early
- Nigeria nationalizes 3 banks in corruption probe
- AP Exclusive: al-Qaida branch won't attack Europe
- Italy to balance budget a year early
- 75-year-old pilot explains encounter with F-16s
- Fowler part of 3-way tie as Woods falters
- Polish populist politician Andrzej Lepper dies
- Montanes, Haase reach final at Kitzbuehel
- Polygamist leader walks out of sentencing hearing
- Turkmenistan sets Feb date for presidential vote
- Navy says drone lost in Libya likely shot down
- Nigeria nationalizes 3 banks in corruption probe
- Syria claims progress in crushing Hama uprising
- Effects of solar flares arriving on Earth
- Effects of solar flares arriving on Earth
- Obama signs bill to end aviation shutdown
- NASA spacecraft heads on 5-year trip to Jupiter
- Army to trim war tours to 9 months
- Italy to balance budget amid financial crisis
- Consumer borrowing up in June by most in 4 years
- Yemeni troops clash with powerful tribe in capital
- Cowell ups the ante for `X Factor' winner
- US Cardinal, 88, called to court in abuse case
- AP IMPACT: Fight for Cyprus skies invites disaster
- Copper, other metals fall as economic outlook dims
- Martin wins 6th stage of Tour de Pologne
- Police: school shooting plot in US foiled
- Wild donkeys to be taken from Hawaii to California
- Egypt's army drives activists from Tahrir Square
- Google, Microsoft patent spat escalates
- In video, first responders tell of 9/11, aftermath
- Border gun shop owners sue over new requirement
- 5 phone book distributors vanish in western Mexico
- Chile miners accept Escondida offer, end strike
- ABC: Sorry about Nicki Minaj wardrobe malfunction
- Google, Microsoft goes public with patent spat
- Robles wins 110 hurdles in London, Oliver 3rd
- A step back for Woods, but he didn't hurt himself
- Judge dismisses charges in Mexico hotel explosion
- Stocks mixed after a day of wild swings
- Rough start for Brazil leader Rousseff
- Man United beats Cosmos in Scholes testimonial
- Presidential historian allowed to return home
- Sports chiefs: Venezuela says new rule won't hurt
- German Football Results
- German Football Summaries
- Borussia Dortmund beats Hamburg 3-1
- Cowell ups the ante for 'X Factor' winner
- Treasury prices fall as safe-haven buying slows
- Oil settles day higher but lower on the week
- Chile's president, miners mark year since collapse
- Dollar stumbles lower after wild trading week
- Rough start for Brazilian leader Rousseff
- Polish populist Andrzej Lepper found dead at 57
- Bishop accuses Sudan of `ethnic cleansing'
- British marine killed in Afghan insurgent attack
- Judge: Jail for driver in fatal US bus crash
- Chile's president, miners mark year since collapse
- Robles wins 110 hurdles in London, Oliver 3rd
- Stocks end a day of wild swings mostly down
- IAAF Diamond League, Crystal Palace Results
- Haitian activist, scholar Jean-Claude Bajeuz dies
- Obama talks to European leaders on eurozone crisis
- Borussia Dortmund beats Hamburg 3-1
- Video rentals top sales for first time since 2000
- Showing Hama in ruins, Syria says revolt quelled
- PGA Championship Tee Times
- Buffett's company says 2Q profit up 74 percent
- Fed may provide more guidance on interest rates
- Paris-Chicago flight evacuated after tire fire
- Fowler part of 4-way tie as Woods falters
- Judge dismisses charges in Mexico hotel explosion
- Whistle-blower in Afghan probe pleads guilty
- Senators eye expanded US-Philippines security ties
- Davis Cup: Australia chooses grass for Swiss match
- Europe crisis revives '08 fears but risks are less
- US seeks NKorea talks on recovery of war remains
- Feds: Probe into WaMu ends with no charges
- Young beats Baghdatis in DC for 1st ATP semifinal
- Las Vegas man accused of mass spamming on Facebook
- State Department urges Americans to leave Syria
- Jury rules in favor of Blackwater in lawsuit
- Rapper Big Sean charged after NY park concert
- Elisabeth Murdoch delays taking seat on News board
- Man accused of terror plot wants US trial moved
- Man wants US terror trial moved, statements out
- Jobs report is good enough to calm Wall Street
- US drug co., hospital sued over man's poisoning
- AP veteran correspondent John Halaby dies at 87
- Jury convicts 5 officers in post-Katrina shootings
- Chavez going back to Cuba for 2nd round of chemo
- Radwanska, Petkovic advance to semis at Carlsbad
- Ex-Salvadoran officer gets 31 years in arms sting
- Fox plans to bring back 'Cosmos' science series
- NASA spacecraft begins 5-year trip to Jupiter
- Sheriff: School shooting plot in Louisiana foiled
- Bishop accuses Sudan of `ethnic cleansing'
- Egyptian pharaoh statue to spend 10 years in NY
- Man to plead guilty in LA to plane stowaway charge
- Haitian activist, scholar Jean-Claude Bajeux dies
- Today In History
- Cameroon defeats Uruguay to advance
- We still Love Lucy, who would be 100 on Saturday
- ACLU fights FBI request to keep mosque secrets
- Friday's U20 World Cup Results
- Family to receive WWII soldier's lost Purple Heart
- Portugal reaches knockout stage at U20 World Cup
- State Department urges Americans to leave Syria
- Libyan rebels: NATO bombs camel weapons caravan
- Haiti: 1 person dead from Tropical Storm Emily
- S&P downgrades US credit rating from AAA
- UN peacekeeper killed in Darfur attack
- Drug company, hospital sued over man's poisoning
- Chavez going back to Cuba for 2nd round of chemo
- Libyan rebels: NATO bombs camel weapons caravan
- Polygamist leader walks out of sentencing hearing
- Elisabeth Murdoch delays taking seat on News board
- Actress who played Cha Cha in 'Grease' dies at 63
- Man held in pot bust at Mia Farrow's address
- Haas, Huston take early lead at 3M Championship
- FAA probing News Corp.'s use of drones
- Volunteering in Haiti: Good intentions not enough
- Haiti: 1 person dead from Tropical Storm Emily
- 3 found guilty on charges stemming from AZ protest
- Attorney: Terror suspect can't be tried in Ky.
- Attys: Biggest US human trafficking case in doubt
- Tropical Storm Emily kills 1 in Haiti, 3 in DR
- Source: Next year last for `Desperate Housewives'
- Colombia beats South Korea 1-0; tops group
- France reaches knockout stage at U20 World Cup
- Comedians rally in support of Jerry Lewis
- Colombia asserts U20 WCup claims
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Monfils into Washington semis, others seeds fall
- Powerful typhoon bears down on China's east coast
- Two-time Reno-Tahoe Open winner Taylor leads again
- Police training eyed after mentally ill man dies
- Largest US human trafficking case in question
- Zvonareva into Carlsbad semis as big guns win
- Spokesmen: Islamist militia leaving Somali capital
- 3 Indian activists killed in southern Mexico
- Japan city of Hiroshima remembers bombing
- Ohio gas station sells $99M Mega Millions ticket
- Rebels seize Philippine mayor, kill soldier
- Yankees edge Red Sox to take AL East lead
- Highway pileup in China kills 17
- US loses AAA credit rating from S&P
- Japan's Hiroshima city marks atomic bombing
- Uggla streak continues as Braves beat Mets
- Afghan official says NATO helicopter has crashed
- Shiite shrine expansion pushes out Sunni neighbors
- WTA Mercury Insurance Open Results
- Rapids win to put Crew's East lead at risk
- Guatemala mother searched 5 yrs for adopted girl
- NATO helicopter crashes in east Afghanistan
- Storm pips Sun 81-79
- Guatemala mother searched 5 years for adopted girl
- Spokesmen: Islamist militia leaving Somali capital
- Bench-clearing brawl as Phillies beat Giants
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Red Cross: Floods hit North Korean province hard
- S&P downgrades US credit rating
- Orange goo baffles remote Alaska village in US
- Rebels launch push in western Libya, aim for coast
- US council member calls for chief's resignation
- China blasts US over credit rating downgrade
- Dutch military joins Gay Pride parade for 1st time
- Dravid recalled to ODI squad after 2-year absence
- New Zealand beats Australia 30-14 in Tri-Nations
- Afghan president: 31 Americans killed in crash
- Red Cross: Floods hit North Korean province hard
- Official: 3 people killed in Iraq prison break
- Afghan president: 31 Americans killed in crash
- New 5-star hotel in blockaded Gaza amid poverty
- Spanish protesters flood back to Madrid square
- Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh Scores
- Bangladesh reaches 200-5 in test against Zimbabwe
- Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh Scoreboard
- Berlusconi: No early Italy vote amid economic woes
- Iran's FM hopes for release of 2 Americans
- Jenkins wins on Hyde Park Olympic triathlon course
- AP source: G-7 to discuss central bank action
- Official: NATO helicopter apparently shot down
- Injured victims of polar bear attack recuperating
- China blasts US over credit rating downgrade
- Iran's FM hopes for release of 2 Americans
- Syrian FM pledges elections by year's end
- Dutch military joins Gay Pride parade for 1st time
- Bangladesh out for 287 in test against Zimbabwe
- US job worries surge as debt-limit issue recedes
- More spending cuts on the way: The big issues
- Australia to field first against Sri Lanka in T20
- Syria promises free election as it tightens siege
- Kitzbuehel Tennis Results
- Wales flyhalf Jones injures calf ahead of RWC
- Deadliest military crashes in Afghanistan
- Haase beats Montanes to win Kitzbuehel title
- Spanish protesters flood back to Madrid square
- Kashiwa Reysol reclaims top position in J-League
- Amy Winehouse's goddaughter performs at UK fest
- Obama mourns 31 US troops killed in Afghan crash
- Injured victims of polar bear attack recuperating
- NYC woman charged with stalking Marion Cotillard
- China looks to repeat badminton world title sweep
- China looks to repeat badminton world title sweep
- China looks to repeat badminton world title sweep
- China looks to repeat badminton world title sweep
- China looks to repeat badminton world title sweep
- China looks to repeat badminton world title sweep
- China looks to repeat badminton world title sweep
- Spokesmen: Islamist militia leaving Somali capital
- Spokesmen: Islamist militia leaving Somali capital
- Spokesmen: Islamist militia leaving Somali capital
- Spokesmen: Islamist militia leaving Somali capital
- Spokesmen: Islamist militia leaving Somali capital
- Spokesmen: Islamist militia leaving Somali capital
- China looks to repeat badminton world title sweep
- China looks to repeat badminton world title sweep
- China looks to repeat badminton world title sweep
- China looks to repeat badminton world title sweep
- China looks to repeat badminton world title sweep
- China looks to repeat badminton world title sweep
- China looks to repeat badminton world title sweep
- Protesters throw fruit at Chile's rescued miners
- Protesters throw fruit at Chile's rescued miners
- Protesters throw fruit at Chile's rescued miners
- Protesters throw fruit at Chile's rescued miners
- Protesters throw fruit at Chile's rescued miners
- Protesters throw fruit at Chile's rescued miners
- Doctor: Malnourished Somali baby doing well
- Doctor: Malnourished Somali baby doing well
- Doctor: Malnourished Somali baby doing well
- Doctor: Malnourished Somali baby doing well
- Doctor: Malnourished Somali baby doing well
- Doctor: Malnourished Somali baby doing well
- US job worries surge as debt-limit issue recedes
- US job worries surge as debt-limit issue recedes
- US job worries surge as debt-limit issue recedes
- US job worries surge as debt-limit issue recedes
- US job worries surge as debt-limit issue recedes
- US job worries surge as debt-limit issue recedes
- AC Milan beats Inter 2-1 to win Italian Super Cup
- AC Milan beats Inter 2-1 to win Italian Super Cup
- AC Milan beats Inter 2-1 to win Italian Super Cup
- AC Milan beats Inter 2-1 to win Italian Super Cup
- AC Milan beats Inter 2-1 to win Italian Super Cup
- AC Milan beats Inter 2-1 to win Italian Super Cup
- AC Milan beats Inter 2-1 to win Italian Super Cup
- AC Milan beats Inter 2-1 to win Italian Super Cup
- Sri Lanka 198-3 in Twenty20 vs. Australia
- Sri Lanka 198-3 in Twenty20 vs. Australia
- Sri Lanka 198-3 in Twenty20 vs. Australia
- Sri Lanka 198-3 in Twenty20 vs. Australia
- Sri Lanka 198-3 in Twenty20 vs. Australia
- Sri Lanka 198-3 in Twenty20 vs. Australia
- Sri Lanka 198-3 in Twenty20 vs. Australia
- Sri Lanka 198-3 in Twenty20 vs. Australia
- NYC woman charged with stalking Marion Cotillard
- NYC woman charged with stalking Marion Cotillard
- NYC woman charged with stalking Marion Cotillard
- NYC woman charged with stalking Marion Cotillard
- NYC woman charged with stalking Marion Cotillard
- NYC woman charged with stalking Marion Cotillard
- AC Milan beats Inter 2-1 to win Italian Super Cup
- AC Milan beats Inter 2-1 to win Italian Super Cup
- AC Milan beats Inter 2-1 to win Italian Super Cup
- AC Milan beats Inter 2-1 to win Italian Super Cup
- AC Milan beats Inter 2-1 to win Italian Super Cup
- AC Milan beats Inter 2-1 to win Italian Super Cup
- AC Milan beats Inter 2-1 to win Italian Super Cup
- AC Milan beats Inter 2-1 to win Italian Super Cup
- England 23, Wales 19
- England 23, Wales 19
- England 23, Wales 19
- England 23, Wales 19
- England 23, Wales 19
- England 23, Wales 19
- England 23, Wales 19
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- PSG signs Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore
- PSG signs Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore
- PSG signs Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore
- PSG signs Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore
- PSG signs Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore
- PSG signs Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore
- PSG signs Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore
- Group says it hacked US law enforcement websites
- Group says it hacked US law enforcement websites
- Group says it hacked US law enforcement websites
- Group says it hacked US law enforcement websites
- Group says it hacked US law enforcement websites
- Group says it hacked US law enforcement websites
- Scotland 10, Ireland 6
- Scotland 10, Ireland 6
- Scotland 10, Ireland 6
- Scotland 10, Ireland 6
- Scotland 10, Ireland 6
- Scotland 10, Ireland 6
- Scotland 10, Ireland 6
- Sri Lanka 198-3 in Twenty20 vs. Australia
- Sri Lanka 198-3 in Twenty20 vs. Australia
- Sri Lanka 198-3 in Twenty20 vs. Australia
- Sri Lanka 198-3 in Twenty20 vs. Australia
- Sri Lanka 198-3 in Twenty20 vs. Australia
- Sri Lanka 198-3 in Twenty20 vs. Australia
- Sri Lanka 198-3 in Twenty20 vs. Australia
- Sri Lanka 198-3 in Twenty20 vs. Australia
- Key figure in Abu Ghraib abuse freed from prison
- Key figure in Abu Ghraib abuse freed from prison
- Key figure in Abu Ghraib abuse freed from prison
- Key figure in Abu Ghraib abuse freed from prison
- Key figure in Abu Ghraib abuse freed from prison
- Key figure in Abu Ghraib abuse freed from prison
- Philippe Coutinho thriving for Brazil at U20 WCup
- Spokesmen: Islamist militia leaving Somali capital
- PSG signs Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore
- Protesters throw fruit at Chile's rescued miners
- Bangladesh's bowlers fight back vs. Zimbabwe
- Hackers strike at 70 US law enforcement websites
- Key figure in Abu Ghraib abuse freed from prison
- Scottish Football Results
- Group says it hacked US law enforcement websites
- Doctor: Malnourished Somali baby doing well
- 4 killed, 23 injured in clash in New Caledonia
- Obama mourns dead in likely Afghan shoot-down
- Tuilagi scores in 23-19 RWC warmup win over Wales
- Clash in Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp kills 1
- Yemeni troops, tribal fighters clash in capital
- English Football Results
- Rat poison mixed in school meals in Brazil
- 5 missing phone book distributors found in Mexico
- Okazaki seals 3-0 win for Stuttgart over Schalke
- 31 Americans, 7 Afghans killed in helicopter crash
- Sri Lanka wins first Twenty20 vs. Australia
- Hollywood sign neighbors fume at tourist invasion
- Ansbro gives Scotland 10-6 warmup win over Ireland
- Taylor upsets Idowu at London Diamond League
- Sri Lanka beats Australia by 35 runs in Twenty20
- Italy has long road to avoid financial collapse
- Malnourished Somali baby thriving as rare success
- Wales back Morgan Stoddart to miss World Cup
- Guyanan engineers begin to dismantle crashed jet
- Thousands of Israelis protest high cost of living
- Dunfermline draws 3-3 with Inverness in SPL
- Philippe Coutinho thrives for Brazil at U20 WCup
- Woods struggles again and falls far behind
- Sri Lanka vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Bomb hits NATO supply tankers in Pakistan
- Richards-Ross, Taylor shine for US in London
- Trott misses 3rd England test against India
- Light wind hampers start of America's Cup series
- After S&P acts, Obama says 'we must do better'
- Tour de Pologne Results
- Peter Sagan wins Tour de Pologne
- S&P officials defend US credit downgrade
- Venezuela plans long-term boost in oil output
- Suspected Nigerian drug trafficker dies on flight
- Sri Lanka beats Australia by 35 runs in Twenty20
- Thousands of Israelis protest high cost of living
- Logano wins pole at Pocono; Edwards to start 4th
- Chavez gets permission to go to Cuba for chemo
- Formerly conjoined Guatemalan twin girls turn 10
- Scott takes a 1-shot lead over Ryo Ishikawa
- London Triathlon Results
- Group hacks US law enforcement sites, steals data
- Marilyn Monroe estate says sex film sale is fraud
- Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood holds 1st open vote
- Protesters decry beating of US homeless man
- 9 bodies found near schools in 2 Mexican states
- 250,000 Israelis protest high cost of living
- Copter downing in Afghanistan kills 30 Americans
- A Q&A on S&P's downgrade of US debt
- Loving Lucy on her 100th birthday anniversary
- Venezuela plans long-term boost in oil output
- Chelsea reaches deal for Anderlecht striker Lukaku
- Latest developments in Arab world's unrest
- Adam Scott leads Ishikawa by a shot at Firestone
- 47 wild horses seized in Utah pending sales probe
- Standard & Poor's scale of credit ratings
- Protesters decry beating of US homeless man
- Holder Schalke faces 2nd tier Karlsruhe in cup
- British driver Wilson breaks back vertebra
- Witness: Polygamist leader ruled with heavy hand
- Man who survived police shooting sues
- John Teets, ex-CEO of Dial, Greyhound, dies at 77
- Suriname leader creates panel to seek mining deal
- England picks Danny Welbeck to face Netherlands
- Rangers find Yosemite falls victim's body
- Stepanek beats Young; advances to Legg Mason final
- Canadian rock band Alexisonfire breaks up
- Lamela will be ready against Egypt
- French Football Results
- 270,000 attend Israel's biggest pocketbook protest
- Big-spending PSG lose at home in league opener
- Vuvuzelas banned at U20 WCup stadium in Colombia
- Scott Dixon captures Mid-Ohio pole
- Canadian rock band Alexisonfire breaks up
- Woods struggles again and falls far behind
- Copter shot down, killing 30 US troops, 7 Afghans
- Emily reforms, moving away from Bahamas, US coast
- Big-spending PSG loses at home in league opener
- Piercy has 8-under 28 on front at Reno-Tahoe Open
- Chavez: Venezuela not immune from US economic woes
- 'Glee' creators are scaring up a 'Horror Story'
- Barcelona beats Club America 2-0 in US friendly
- Mexican villagers attack alleged crooks, killing 6
- Arianespace launches rocket from French Guiana
- Bomb-sniffing dogs, guards at the post-9/11 mall
- Ecuador defeats Costa Rica 3-0
- Saturday's U20 World Cup Results
- Riot hits London after police shooting death
- Riot hits north London after police shooting death
- In Cuba, free market proves easier said than done
- Spain routs Australia 5-1 at Under-20 World Cup
- Japan towns hit hardest by tsunami stuck in limbo
- Holocaust survivor treasures mother's last letters
- US downgrade raises anxiety, if not interest rates
- Search for displaced Holocaust kids seen in photos
- Argentina holds 4 more in slay of French tourists
- Today in History: Sunday, August 14
- Canada rallies to beat US 22-18 in WCup warmup
- Radwanska beats Petkovic to reach Carlsbad final
- Marine ER releases its 10,000th rescued sea lion
- Senior, Huston tied for lead at 3M Championship
- Chavez vows to improve Venezuela's prison system
- Capello still agonizing over WCup amid Euro chase
- Chavez vows to improve Venezuela's prison system
- Witnesses: Polygamist leader ruled with heavy hand
- Scott Piercy's 61 breaks Reno-Tahoe Open record
- Leader Piercy's 61 breaks Reno-Tahoe Open record
- Canada rallies to beat US 28-22 in WCup warmup
- Guatemala defeats Croatia 1-0 to advance
- Nigeria beats Saudi Arabia 2-0 at U20 World Cup
- Knockout stage set for Under-20 World Cup
- Red Sox beat Yankees 10-4, tied again in AL East
- Emily crawls north, away from Bahamas, US coast
- Shanghai soaked as typhoon heads along China coast
- Deadliest military crashes in Afghanistan
- Japan team produces sperm from mice stem cells
- National League Leaders
- American League Leaders
- 45,000 Verizon workers go on strike over contract
- Hamels crisp as Phillies beat Giants again, 2-1
- Copter shot down, killing 30 US troops, 8 Afghans
- WTA Mercury Insurance Open Results
- Zvonareva, Radwanska advance to Carlsbad final
- China's Qingdao braces for major typhoon's arrival
- Monfils beats Isner in 3 sets, advances to final
- ATP World Tour Legg Mason Classic Results
- Stepanek and Monfils to meet in Legg Mason final
- 5 Malaysian gamblers drown while fleeing police
- Rebels launch push in western Libya, aim for coast
- Sounders get 2 late goals to beat Sporting KC 2-1
- Israeli officials vow to cut cost of living
- Typhoon Muifa churns toward China's Qingdao port
- Sperm from mice stem cells offers infertility hope
- Australian rugby league results
- Syrian troops storm parts of eastern city
- Slater leads Storm, Manly stays close in NRL
- Australian Rules football results
- Top teams dominate in AFL weekend action
- Turkish FM to travel to Syria to deliver rebuke
- 5 Bangladeshis return home after Afghan abduction
- Israel bourse delays opening on US ratings cut
- Former Israeli president appeals rape conviction
- Expert: Rural US websites easy target for hackers
- Officials: 6 killed in an attack in central Iraq
- Police officer hospitalized, 7 injured in UK riot
- Mideast markets tumble after US credit downgrade
- Israeli officials vow to cut cost of living
- G-7 ministers to hold phone talks early Monday
- FIFA asked to scrap August international matches
- G-7 ministers to hold phone talks early Monday
- Syrian troops storm 2 towns killing at least 4
- Iraq electricity minister fired over $1.7B deals
- Ukraine police surround protesters' tent camp
- G-7 leaders plan urgent talks on market stability
- Nepal bans smoking in public
- Muslims in world's tallest tower face longer fast
- Typhoon Muifa churns toward Chinese port city
- Mideast markets tumble after US credit downgrade
- Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh Scores
- Zimbabwe reaches 188-4 at lunch vs. Bangladesh
- US religious groups object to birth control cover
- Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh Scoreboard
- Zimbabwe PM: military involved in violence
- India coast guard cleaning oil leak off Mumbai
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Zaheer Khan to miss rest of England tour
- Afghan official: fighting near chopper crash area
- Pope calls for peaceful coexistence in Syria
- NATO says 4 killed in Afghan attacks
- Syrian troops storm 2 towns, killing at least 10
- Israeli tabloid launches English site
- Lawyer: Israel's Katsav may have lied in rape case
- Zimbabwe PM: Military involved in violence
- Argentina nabs 7 suspects in French tourist deaths
- Israeli minister: Cut ties with Palestinians
- Report: Switzerland, Germany nearing tax deal
- Zimbabwe sets Bangladesh 375 to win
- Scottish Football Results
- Israeli minister: Cut ties with Palestinians
- Stokes gives Celtic 1-0 SPL win at Aberdeen
- Dramatic anti-police riot casts pall over London
- Typhoon blows past Shanghai on way to n'east China
- 2 French soldiers killed in clash in Afghanistan
- NATO, Afghan forces fight insurgents near crash
- Activists: Syrian troops kill at least 31 people
- Italian activists seek butt-free beaches
- Activists: Syrian troops kill at least 52 people
- Brownlee completes British double on 2012 course
- Ex-NY Gov. Hugh Carey dies at 92
- Italian activists seek butt-free beaches
- Verizon workers strike after labor talks fail
- 5 Bangladeshis say Afghan captivity was 'horrific'
- Officials: Yemeni president leaves Saudi hospital
- Senators say cooperation needed post-S&P downgrade
- Gunmen kill 3 police in southwest Pakistan
- Gunmen kill 3 police in southwest Pakistan
- Gunmen kill 3 police in southwest Pakistan
- Gunmen kill 3 police in southwest Pakistan
- Gunmen kill 3 police in southwest Pakistan
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- London Triathlon Results
- London Triathlon Results
- London Triathlon Results
- London Triathlon Results
- London Triathlon Results
- London Triathlon Results
- London Triathlon Results
- Ex-New York Gov. Hugh Carey dies at 92
- Ex-New York Gov. Hugh Carey dies at 92
- Ex-New York Gov. Hugh Carey dies at 92
- Ex-New York Gov. Hugh Carey dies at 92
- Ex-New York Gov. Hugh Carey dies at 92
- Ex-New York Gov. Hugh Carey dies at 92
- Brownlee completes British double on 2012 course
- Brownlee completes British double on 2012 course
- Brownlee completes British double on 2012 course
- Brownlee completes British double on 2012 course
- Brownlee completes British double on 2012 course
- Brownlee completes British double on 2012 course
- Brownlee completes British double on 2012 course
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Mexican military chopper mistakenly lands in Texas
- Israeli minister: Cut ties with Palestinians
- Israeli minister: Cut ties with Palestinians
- Israeli minister: Cut ties with Palestinians
- Israeli minister: Cut ties with Palestinians
- Israeli minister: Cut ties with Palestinians
- Israeli minister: Cut ties with Palestinians
- Israeli minister: Cut ties with Palestinians
- Israeli minister: Cut ties with Palestinians
- Israeli minister: Cut ties with Palestinians
- Israeli minister: Cut ties with Palestinians
- Israeli minister: Cut ties with Palestinians
- Israeli minister: Cut ties with Palestinians
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- Officials: Yemeni president leaves Saudi hospital
- Officials: Yemeni president leaves Saudi hospital
- Officials: Yemeni president leaves Saudi hospital
- Officials: Yemeni president leaves Saudi hospital
- Officials: Yemeni president leaves Saudi hospital
- Officials: Yemeni president leaves Saudi hospital
- Typhoon blows past Shanghai on way to n'east China
- Typhoon blows past Shanghai on way to n'east China
- Typhoon blows past Shanghai on way to n'east China
- Typhoon blows past Shanghai on way to n'east China
- Typhoon blows past Shanghai on way to n'east China
- Typhoon blows past Shanghai on way to n'east China
- Typhoon blows past Shanghai on way to n'east China
- Israeli officials vow to cut cost of living
- Israeli officials vow to cut cost of living
- Israeli officials vow to cut cost of living
- Israeli officials vow to cut cost of living
- Israeli officials vow to cut cost of living
- Israeli officials vow to cut cost of living
- Israeli officials vow to cut cost of living
- Israeli officials vow to cut cost of living
- Israeli officials vow to cut cost of living
- Israeli officials vow to cut cost of living
- Israeli officials vow to cut cost of living
- Israeli officials vow to cut cost of living
- Mideast markets tumble after US credit downgrade
- Mideast markets tumble after US credit downgrade
- Mideast markets tumble after US credit downgrade
- Mideast markets tumble after US credit downgrade
- Mideast markets tumble after US credit downgrade
- Mideast markets tumble after US credit downgrade
- Anti-police riot tears through London, casts pall
- Anti-police riot tears through London, casts pall
- Anti-police riot tears through London, casts pall
- Anti-police riot tears through London, casts pall
- Anti-police riot tears through London, casts pall
- Anti-police riot tears through London, casts pall
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- Finance leaders urgently discuss market stability
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- Man United beats City in Shield with comeback win
- Man United beats City in Shield with comeback win
- Man United beats City in Shield with comeback win
- Man United beats City in Shield with comeback win
- Man United beats City in Shield with comeback win
- Man United beats City in Shield with comeback win
- Man United beats City in Shield with comeback win
- Mainz accepts keeper error to beat Leverkusen 2-0
- Mainz accepts keeper error to beat Leverkusen 2-0
- Mainz accepts keeper error to beat Leverkusen 2-0
- Mainz accepts keeper error to beat Leverkusen 2-0
- Mainz accepts keeper error to beat Leverkusen 2-0
- Mainz accepts keeper error to beat Leverkusen 2-0
- Mainz accepts keeper error to beat Leverkusen 2-0
- Man United beats City in Shield with comeback win
- Ex-New York Gov. Hugh Carey dies at 92
- 26 London police officers injured in rioting
- S&P executive: 1 in 3 chance of future downgrade
- Australia: Australia, NZ fall on US debt rating downgrade
- India: Indonesian volcano unleashes fresh burst
- Australia: Australian plan to expel 16 asylum seekers delayed
- Germany, Britain urge resolution to Kosovo crisis
- UK: London police deploy extra officers after rioting
- Italy: European Central Bank confers on Italy crisis
- Wedding Industries to Take Part in Joint Cross-Strait Honeymoon Fest Held by Xiamen (China) and Tainan (Taiwan)
- Labor unions protest unpaid overtime
- Ma visits Morakot-stricken areas
- European stocks bolstered by ECB pledge
- China: China urges global economic policy coordination
- Vietnam: War-era shell explodes, killing 2
- United Airlines Offers One-Touch Access to United and Continental Travel Information With New United App for iPad, iPhone and iP
- Bangladesh within 263 runs of victory vs. Zimbabwe
- Activists say Syrian troops kill at least 52
- Dutch Football Results
- 'Twilight' poised to eclipse Teen Choice Awards
- Kenyans find unity in helping those in drought
- Moderate quake rattles St. Lucia; no damage
- Ajax beats De Graafschap 4-1 to open Dutch season
- SEALs killed in Afghan crash on rescue mission
- Springboks' Brussow back, surprise Lions stay top
- Macedonia appoints John Toshack as new coach
- America's Cup finally thrives without Alinghi
- 'Apes' rise to No. 1 weekend with $54 million
- European Central Bank confers on Italy crisis
- Cleric vows attacks if US troops stay in Iraq
- Rennes routs Dijon 5-1 in French league
- World's tallest tower to go up in Saudi in 5 years
- Report: Colosseum evacuated after device found
- Iran's oil minister: Replace foreign oil companies
- It's official: 'Housewives' is facing final season
- Bangladesh needs 263 more runs to beat Zimbabwe
- S. Vietnam's ex-leader remembered in California
- In NYC, a police force just for World Trade Center
- US swimmer Nyad prepares to swim Florida Straits
- Moenchengladbach upsets Bayern 1-0 in Bundesliga
- German Football Summaries
- Iraq PM fires electricity minister
- Another venue bans vuvuzelas at Under-20 World Cup
- Bahrain orders former lawmakers freed from jail
- Buffett's Berkshire bids $3.25B for Transatlantic
- London police appeal for calm after riots, looting
- Yemeni president leaves Saudi hospital
- Austria midfielder Scharner out of Slovakia game
- Rome mayor: Colosseum device a false alarm
- Merkel, Sarkozy back Italy, Spain budget plans
- Moenchengladbach upsets Bayern 1-0 in Bundesliga
- Verizon workers strike after labor talks fail
- Reports: Mexican workers mistaken for agents
- Official: Jobless rate decreases in Bahamas
- 'Apes' rise to No. 1 this weekend with $54 million
- Geithner says he will stay at Treasury
- Another sloppy day leaves Woods in middle of pack
- SEALs on rescue mission killed in Afghan crash
- Mideast markets slide after US credit downgrade
- Police: 8 shot to death in Ohio, including child
- Bahrain releases former lawmakers from jail
- Woods in middle of pack after shooting 70
- Cleric vows attacks if US troops stay in Iraq
- Police: 8 shot to death in Ohio, including child
- Rapper Big Boi arrested on drug charges in Miami
- Tottenham closes ticket office after riot damage
- Palestinian factions agree on release of detainees
- London police deploy extra officers after rioting
- Finnish ex-premier Harri Holkeri dies at age 74
- For Star Wars fans, US Yoda statue is a mecca
- Economy, not debt rating, will send markets lower
- Emily falls apart, moves away from Bahamas, US
- Dixon pulls away to win Mid-Ohio IndyCar
- New disturbances in London a night after rioting
- US swimmer Nyad prepares to swim Florida Straits
- Obama discusses helicopter crash with commanders
- Saint-Etienne beats Bordeaux 2-1 in French league
- Bodies of 3 slain Indian activists shown in Mexico
- Saudi Arabia recalls ambassador to Syria
- European Central Bank to buy government bonds
- At a glance: The US credit downgrade
- New unrest in north London a night after rioting
- Syria intensifies crackdown; activists say 59 dead
- Stepanek upsets Monfils to win Washington title
- 5 youths slain at hot dog stand in northern Mexico
- Scott wins 1st World title, with Woods' caddie
- European Central Bank to buy government bonds
- Germany, Britain urge resolution to Kosovo crisis
- Ex-Gov. Hugh Carey, who led NY rescue, dies at 92
- Caribbean news briefs
- Haas birdies final hole to win the 3M Championship
- Legg Mason Classic Results
- Australian plan to expel 16 asylum seekers delayed
- Mercury Insurance Open Results
- 1 injured by erupting Indonesian volcano
- Police: 8 killed in US, gunman among dead
- Australian plan to expel 16 asylum seekers delayed
- Radwanska beats Zvonareva to win Carlsbad title
- Alleged Marilyn Monroe sex film gets no buyers
- Sosa, Sanchez lift El Salvador past Venezuela, 2-1
- Indonesian volcano unleashes fresh burst
- Analysis: Texas Gov. Perry grabs spotlight
- US lab lost key evidence in praying mom's case
- Today in History: Monday, August 15
- Padres hand Pirates 10th straight loss, 7-3
- US swimmer Nyad begins swim across Florida Straits
- Australia, NZ fall on US debt rating downgrade
- Giants manager calls radio host comments 'racist'
- Argentina continues quest for seventh title
- G-7 countries seek to reassure markets
- Police: 8 killed in US, gunman among dead
- Australia, NZ markets fall on US credit downgrade
- Selena Gomez wins 5 trophies at Teen Choice Awards
- Mexico detains gang that threatened with pig heads
- Pumas move on top in Mexico
- Venus Williams withdraws from Rogers Cup
- Philippine marines kill 1 Abu Sayyaf in new clash
- Asian stock markets fall after US credit downgrade
- Mexican Football Results
- Argentine Football Results
- Piercy wins Reno-Tahoe Open by 1 over Perez
- Police: Gunman killed in US after shooting 8
- Muifa forecast to land between NE China, NKorea
- Hassli scores twice as Whitecaps beat Fire 4- 2
- Boca Juniors open with 0-0 draw
- New Zealander sucked into plane engine and killed
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Peavy tosses 8 shutout innings, Sox top Twins 7-0
- Asian stock markets sink after US credit downgrade
- Former US Sen. Mark Hatfield dies at age 89
- Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber win Teen Choice Awards
- Landslide kills 7 near Malaysian hill resorts
- Landslide kills 7 near Malaysian hill resorts
- Teen Choice Awards winners
- UN chief visits Japan disaster zone
- Whalen scores 24 to lead Lynx to 9th straight win
- Defense in Malaysia's Anwar sex trial to meet PM
- American League Leaders
- Oil plunges below $84 after S&P downgrades US debt
- S. Vietnam's ex-leader remembered in California
- Red Sox rally, beat Yankees in 10, take East lead
- Anwar defense lawyers to interview Malaysian PM
- French resistance hero Nancy Wake dies at 98
- Toyota hopes for revival after sinking to No. 3
- SEALs on rescue mission killed in Afghan crash
- Fresh gunfire heard as Syria intensifies crackdown
- German air traffic controllers call strike
- Toyota hopes for revival after sinking to No. 3
- Gregg Allman cancels tour for medical reasons
- Diana Nyad, 61, attempts record Cuba-Florida swim
- NATO: helicopter makes hard landing
- Philippine marines kill 3 Abu Sayyaf in new clash
- French resistance hero Nancy Wake dies at 98
- Rajevac's brief reign in Qatar over
- ECB pledge gets Spain, Italy rates down
- New Tibetan leader sworn in as premier
- Waves from Muifa threaten chemical plant in China
- Veteran O'Grady leaves Leopard-Trek
- Vietnam War-era shell explodes, killing 2
- NATO: Helicopter makes hard landing in Afghanistan
- Australia delays plan to send migrants to Malaysia
- Dutch postal company posts large Q2 profit
- HRW: Maternal deaths quadruple in SAfrica
- Kanye West says he feels like Hitler
- Waves from storm threaten chemical plant in China
- Kanye West feels like Hitler, performs at festival
- Swiss stock market opens lower after US downgrade
- New Tibetan leader sworn in as prime minister
- Kanye West says people look at him 'like Hitler'
- Iran MP: Nuclear plant's launch delayed again
- Oil dives under $85 after S&P downgrades US debt
- Police arrest over 160 in weekend London riots
- Pakistani official: 200 militants killed in month
- Messi returns to training for Barcelona
- Jill Biden in E. Africa to visit famine refugees
- Death toll from Karachi building collapse at 33
- Australia's expulsion of asylum seekers delayed
- Bond-buying program pushes European markets higher
- China urges global economic policy coordination
- India: Economy can handle current uncertainties
- NATO: Probe continues at site of helicopter crash
- Jordan urges Syria return to dialogue
- Police arrest over 160 in weekend London riots
- Pistorius confirmed in SA team for world champs
- Malaga's Monreal joins Spain for Italy friendly
- France: Vote on new euro fund can't be speeded up
- Bond-buying program shores up European markets
- Arrest warrant issued for ex-Bangladesh PM's son
- AP Interview: Colombia's president riding high
- ATP Rankings
- England vs. India Factbox
- WTA Rankings
- US dollar hits new low against Swiss franc
- Former Sen. Mark Hatfield of Oregon dies at age 89
- Pediatricians: Sports in heat OK with precautions
- Police, neighbors piecing together Ohio rampage
- Myanmar activists mark 1988 uprising anniversary
- Surviving NASA rover nears rim of Martian crater
- China urges global economic policy coordination
- Taiwan's exports jump 17 percent in July
- Czech industrial output growth weakens in June
- ECB pledge gets Spain, Italy rates down
- Iran MP: Nuclear plant's launch delayed again
- Dubai investment firm vows to repay $4B in debt
- Tropical storm brings rain, wind to China, NKorea
- Philippine leader seeks release of abducted mayor
- Global stocks fall as Europe bond relief fades
- Tottenham to help rebuild London neighborhood
- Police arrest over 160 in weekend London riots
- Greek stock market tumbles
- Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh Scores
- NATO: Probe continues at site of helicopter crash
- Jill Biden in E. Africa to visit famine refugees
- Russian president praises army on war anniversary
- Bosnian farmers demand government aid
- Zimbabwe closes on victory in comeback test
- Romania: Trial of African diplomats wife to go on
- Art exhibit draws ire of Philippine Catholics
- Lionel Messi returns to training for Barcelona
- US dollar hits new low against Swiss franc
- Global stocks fall after US debt downgrade
- Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh Result
- 12 injured in Russian airliner's crash landing
- Swimming administrator Bill Matson dies at age 72
- Tottenham to help rebuild London neighborhood
- Blasts, gunfire as Syria intensifies crackdown
- Zimbabwe claims victory in comeback test
- Ukrainian court refuses to set Tymoshenko free
- UN refugees agency flies aid to Somali capital
- In a Jerusalem tunnel, a glimpse of an ancient war
- Coach Mayer pleads not guilty of doping charges
- Zimbabwe vs. Bangladesh Scoreboard
- ECB pledge gets Spain, Italy rates down
- Australian rugby league results
- US stock futures tumble after S&P downgrade of US
- As markets roil, investors face tough choices
- Ukrainian court refuses to let Tymoshenko free
- UK police arrest over 160 in weekend London riots
- Spinners Ajmal and Rehman get central contracts
- Rain blows out amps, cancels INXS show in Pa.
- Rain blows out amps, cancels INXS show in US
- S&P's Beers: No 2nd thoughts on US downgrade
- Madrid signs 7-year-old Argentine prospect Leo
- Japan vows to UN to share tsunami, nuclear lessons
- Jewish group: Romanian word is anti-Semitic
- Dubai investment firm vows to repay $4B in debt
- Prosecutors investigate death of Polish populist
- NYC housekeeper accuses employer of enslaving her
- Jill Biden visits East Africa famine refugees
- Spinners Ajmal and Rehman get central contracts
- NATO troops recover Afghan helicopter crash pieces
- Serie A captains issue strike threat
- Iraq qualifies 41 cos. for next energy auction
- England calls up Cleverley for Netherlands match
- Oil falls to near $83 after S&P downgrades US debt
- China vows crackdown on sex-selective abortions
- Tyson 3Q profit falls but beats expectations
- India's Supreme Court fills governance vacuum
- Spain to vote next month on EU bailout changes
- Germany's Cacau savoring clash against Brazil
- Gold price tops $1,700 as investors seek refuge
- Spain's Xavi to miss Italy friendly with injury
- Art exhibit draws ire of Philippine Catholics
- Thaksin's sister becomes Thailand's first woman PM
- Malaysia's Lee makes ideal start to worlds
- Russia fully lifts EU vegetable ban
- Sri Lanka bats 1st in 2nd T20 against Australia
- Turkish military officers face arrest
- Gold price tops $1,700 as investors seek refuge
- Report: Maternal deaths quadruple in South Africa
- S&P cuts rating on US-backed Israel bonds
- Poland printing ballots in Braille for 1st time
- Germany still opposes larger rescue fund
- Stocks tumble after S&P downgrade of US
- Jewish group: Romanian word is anti-Semitic
- S&P to review ratings for gov'ts linked to US debt
- Thaksin's sister becomes Thailand's first woman PM
- Germany striker Cacau savoring clash with Brazil
- Yen, Swiss franc gain after S&P US debt downgrade
- Pensioners join protests sweeping Israel
- Fatah: Ex-Palestinian strongman poisoned Arafat
- Kuwait, Bahrain pull ambassadors from Syria
- Et voila! French baguettes from a vending machine
- Czech president attacks diplomats over gay remarks
- Arab nations condemn Syria as crackdown mounts
- NATO: Troops in crash were after Taliban leader
- South Africa adds Johnson, Kankowski to squad
- Soldier, policeman arrested over death in Kashmir
- Poll shows Dutch voters 2-1 against aid for Italy
- US markets fall sharply after S&P downgrade
- US set to announce $100M in Somalia famine funding
- S&P begins downgrading credit ratings linked to US
- Emirates says EU emissions rules could cost it $1B
- Zimbabwe president slams West for Libya efforts
- Zimbabwe president slams West for Libya efforts
- Zimbabwe president slams West for Libya efforts
- Zimbabwe president slams West for Libya efforts
- Zimbabwe president slams West for Libya efforts
- Zimbabwe president slams West for Libya efforts
- Zimbabwe president slams West for Libya efforts
- South Africa adds Johnson, Kankowski to squad
- South Africa adds Johnson, Kankowski to squad
- South Africa adds Johnson, Kankowski to squad
- South Africa adds Johnson, Kankowski to squad
- South Africa adds Johnson, Kankowski to squad
- South Africa adds Johnson, Kankowski to squad
- South Africa adds Johnson, Kankowski to squad
- Top Dutch court halts plan for huge gas storage
- Top Dutch court halts plan for huge gas storage
- Top Dutch court halts plan for huge gas storage
- Top Dutch court halts plan for huge gas storage
- Top Dutch court halts plan for huge gas storage
- Top Dutch court halts plan for huge gas storage
- US markets fall sharply after S&P downgrade
- US markets fall sharply after S&P downgrade
- US markets fall sharply after S&P downgrade
- US markets fall sharply after S&P downgrade
- US markets fall sharply after S&P downgrade
- US markets fall sharply after S&P downgrade
- Greek stock market tumbles to 14-year low
- Greek stock market tumbles to 14-year low
- Greek stock market tumbles to 14-year low
- Greek stock market tumbles to 14-year low
- Greek stock market tumbles to 14-year low
- Greek stock market tumbles to 14-year low
- Greek stock market tumbles to 14-year low
- Greek stock market tumbles to 14-year low
- Greek stock market tumbles to 14-year low
- Greek stock market tumbles to 14-year low
- Greek stock market tumbles to 14-year low
- Greek stock market tumbles to 14-year low