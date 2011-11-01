英文新聞列表 English News List
- Media report: 50 people survive Iran plane crash
- Surgeons say congresswoman showing positive signs
- Beckhams expecting fourth child later this year
- Pakistan's release of militant stirs questions
- Espanyol snaps losing skid with Zaragoza win
- IranAir jet crashes in northwest Iran; 50 survive
- After rampage, appeals to cool the political tone
- Babel posts altered photo of Webb in United shirt
- Jerusalem hotel demolished for Israeli apartments
- German lawyer resigns from FIFA commission
- Sarkozy says democracies must fight terrorism
- Striking Israeli diplomats stop processing visas
- IranAir jet crashes in northwest Iran; 50 survive
- Germany pledges tough action on dioxin scandal
- Obama expresses full support for Giffords' husband
- DC police: Suspicious object near White House
- Babel posts altered photo of Webb in United shirt
- UK's David Cameron calls for smaller bank bonuses
- Plane with 95 people crashes in Iran; 50 survive
- For jubilant voters in S.Sudan, new country nears
- Snowboard World Cup Results
- Nigeria: Secret police seize columnist's passports
- Coptic Christians protest in Italy
- Giffords has deep ties to NASA through husband
- Guyana police dismantle road stalls after blast
- Suspicious object near White House deemed harmless
- Karl, Tudegesheva win snowboard slaloms
- Phillies: Girl killed in melee Green's grandkid
- Plane with 100 people crashes in Iran; 50 survive
- Docs say hard to predict brain damage in Giffords
- Olympiakos beats Kerkyra 2-0 in Greek league
- F Lee Bailey writes document defending Simpson
- UK makes sure queen's head will grace its stamps
- Clinton presses Persian Gulf countries on Iran
- Syria beats Saudi Arabia 2-1 at Asian Cup
- Protesters occupy Greek highway toll stations
- Packages with bullets sent to Celtic coach, winger
- France: al-Qaida involved in Africa kidnappping
- Official news agency says Iran air crash killed 70
- Confusion over Beckham's proposed Tottenham loan
- Authorities: 2nd man cleared in Giffords shooting
- Flights canceled, roads icy as storm hits US South
- Monet's water lilies to reunite in Missouri
- Chinese vice premier in UK for talks on trade
- Beckham family making room for baby No. 4
- Plane with 100 people crashes in Iran; 32 survive
- Ronaldo's 3 goals gives Madrid win over Villarreal
- Docs say hard to predict Giffords' brain damage
- Ljungberg makes Celtic debut in cup win at Berwick
- Poll close in Kosovo election re-run
- Suspect in attack on congresswoman faces 5 charges
- Surgeons say Giffords showing positive signs
- Alex Frolov out for season with injury
- Asian stock markets lower after US jobs report
- Docs optimistic, but Giffords in for long recovery
- HK arrests 8 in Canada disguised passenger case
- Group: China should account for Mongolian activist
- Floods in northern Malaysia claim 2 lives
- Bargnani scores 30 as Raptors beat Kings
- US defense secretary meets Chinese counterpart
- China's December trade up but growth weakens
- Portuguese model in custody; companion castrated
- DuPont to buy Danisco for $5.8 billion in cash
- Brodeur makes 33 saves to lead Devils
- 2nd suspect surrenders in LA taped disabled abuse
- US sets up product safety office in China
- Jonathan Byrd wins PGA Tour opener
- SKorea, Japan to discuss first-ever military pact
- Myanmar enacts military draft law
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- China urged to account for Mongolian activist
- Myanmar enacts military draft law for men, women
- Heineken Open results
- Oil jumps above $89 after Alaska pipeline leak
- HK arrests 8 in Canada disguised passenger case
- China's December exports up amid tensions
- Baghdatis pulls out of Sydney International
- Asian markets fall after US jobs, China trade data
- Study: Spacing babies close may raise autism risk
- Sarkozy, Obama to discuss finances in Washington
- Sarkozy discussing global finance with Obama
- Sydney International Results
- 2010 Chinese box office surges to $1.5 billion
- Bulls player votes in Sudan referendum
- Del Potro wins marathon match in Sydney
- Bus, truck collide killing 10 in eastern India
- Driving rain brings new flood woes to Australia
- NATO kills more than 10 insurgents in Afghanistan
- US sets up product safety office in China
- US, China defense chiefs mend frayed military ties
- Up to 77 dead in Iran plane crash as toll rises
- SE Asia misses out on Asian Cup
- 2nd suspect surrenders in LA taped disabled abuse
- South Korea, Japan to discuss military pact
- Laos to open stock market
- Authorities charge man, 22, with assassination try
- Flash floods upend cars in another Australia town
- Up to 77 dead in Iran plane crash as toll rises
- James scores 44 to lead Heat
- US, China defense chiefs mend frayed military ties
- Cold weather kills nearly 100 in north India
- 5.9 magnitude earthquake recorded in Chile
- Myanmar's new parliament to convene Jan. 31
- Castro foe finally going on trial in US
- 2010 Chinese box office surges to $1.5 billion
- Suicide car bombing kills 3 Afghan border police
- Cold weather kills 13 more people in north India
- New flash floods kill 1 in Australia town
- Nevada caps season with 20-13 bowl win
- Road accident injures 15 kids in China
- China December passenger car sales up 26.7 percent
- Myanmar parliament set for 1st session in 22 years
- Pakistani government accepts opposition demands
- Hobart International results
- Fortune teller launches appeal over tycoon's will
- Singapore: WikiLeaks 'disastrous' for US diplomacy
- Rolls-Royce car sales up 170 percent in 2010
- Sarkozy, Obama to discuss finances in Washington
- Singapore concerned about rising food prices
- Sentencing hearing to begin in Tom DeLay trial
- Clinton: Arab world must confront Iran
- England wins one-day match in Australia
- South Korea, Japan discuss military pact
- Kohlschreiber beats Berlocq in Auckland
- Oil rises to near $89 after Alaska pipeline leak
- NATO strike kills 3 Afghan police
- Melting snow floods German rivers
- Iran plane crash toll rises to 77, black box found
- Long lines on Day 2 in South Sudan freedom vote
- Pakistan-born Tahir added to Proteas' WC squad
- Recession-weary Britons get happiness index
- Flash floods kill 2 in water-weary NE Australia
- Obama to lead moment of silence after shooting
- UN to wrap up Nepal peace mission on Saturday
- UK lender says house prices down 1.6 pct last year
- World markets fall after US jobs, China trade data
- Greece borrowing rates hit new record
- US man due in court in Arizona shooting rampage
- Prelim hearing for Jackson doc enters second week
- Euro drops against dollar amid debt worries
- Trial of British climate protesters collapses
- Pakistan-born Tahir added to SAfrica's WCup squad
- UN to wrap up Nepal peace mission on Saturday
- Valverde loses doping case at Swiss supreme court
- Long lines on Day 2 in South Sudan freedom vote
- Clinton urges more tolerance, less extremism
- Safina loses another 1st-round match
- Palestinians say they'll go to UN for recognition
- Del Potro wins marathon match over Lopez in Sydney
- Obasanjo leaves Ivory Coast; Gbagbo stays put
- No sign of fishing trawler missing in Russia
- Recession-weary Britons get happiness index
- Britain's Cameron hold talks with China's Li
- Pressure on Portugal heightens amid bailout fears
- Tunisia ups weekend riot death toll to 14
- SKorea, Japan agree to boost defense cooperation
- AP Exclusive: Missing Chinese lawyer told of abuse
- China December auto sales up but growth slows
- Report: Chinese troops cross into Indian territory
- Pope demands gov'ts protect Christian minorities
- Clarke appointed Liverpool's 1st team coach
- Pakistan tricks supporters of confessed killer
- US rampage suspect may seek Unabomber lawyer
- Debate in Turkey over Armenia friendship monument
- Stock market plunge sparks protests in Bangladesh
- Portuguese model's mom defends son in NYC slaying
- SKorea again rejects NKorea's offer to hold talks
- Iran convicts prominent human rights lawyer
- Ex DC school chief takes reform message nationwide
- Winter weather slams South with snow, icy roads
- China issues 10-year ban on logging in northeast
- Trial of British climate protesters collapses
- UAE president fractures shoulder during exercise
- Pope demands gov'ts protect Christian minorities
- Melting snow floods German rivers, 1 feared dead
- Romania condemns graffiti on Hungary embassy walls
- Israeli PM defends east Jerusalem construction
- Czech PM names new environment minister
- Tunisia ups weekend riot death toll to 14
- Portugal bailout talk hits stocks, euro
- Beckham set for fitness test at Tottenham
- ETA declares permanent cease-fire
- Germany lifts many dioxin-related farm bans
- Paris opens probe into 2 hostage deaths in Niger
- Flash floods kill 4 in water-weary NE Australia
- US sets up consumer product safety office in China
- ETA declares permanent cease-fire
- Munich sends bid books to Olympic committee
- Pressure on Portugal heightens amid bailout fears
- DuPont to purchase Danisco for $5.8 billion
- S.Sudan: 20 police die in attack by Arab tribe
- North Korean translator is gatekeeper at Asian Cup
- German corporate bankruptcies decline strongly
- Renault 2010 sales up 14 percent to new record
- Philippines to thieves: We want river sensors back
- Anti-Catholic militants blamed for 2 Ulster bombs
- Pope: Pakistan, others, must protect Christians
- England to play friendly against Ghana
- In slaying probe, Iran claims it penetrated Mossad
- Henry training with Arsenal during MLS offseason
- Munich sends bid books to Olympic committee
- Roadside bomb kills police chief in western Iraq
- Annecy 2018 officials submit bid files to IOC
- Beckenbauer questions Van Gaal's decision
- Tainted food dumped at S. Africa squatter camp
- Rolls-Royce car sales surged in 2010
- Britain's Cameron holds talks with China's Li
- UK Labour leader seeks extension of bank bonus tax
- Duke Energy buying Progress Energy for over $13B
- SKorea wants North talks on attacks, nuke program
- Beckham takes fitness test at Tottenham
- Germany lifts dioxin-related bans on 3,050 farms
- New study looks at symptoms of cat stress, disease
- Ex-cops in US immigrant death case to stand trial
- Nigeria secret police return columnist's passports
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Tour Rankings
- Global economy ticks upward, say bankers at Basel
- Stocks set to dip ahead of earnings season
- Model charged with murder in castration death
- Subway drivers threaten royal wedding day strike
- Basque militants call permanent Spain cease-fire
- Oil rises to near $89 after Alaska pipeline leak
- US study looks at symptoms of cat stress, disease
- Spain body waits on UCI, WADA in Contador case
- A glance at Basque group ETA and its goals
- South Korean film director makes movie on iPhone
- Belgian king asks premier to set up 2011 budget
- NASA won't speculate on flight by victim's spouse
- Volt wins annual car award at Detroit auto show
- Scotland to bid to host 1st stage of 2017 Tour
- Vonn hopes to see light at night slalom
- UK Labour leader seeks extension of bank bonus tax
- UK Labour seeks extension of 50 pct bank bonus tax
- Debate in Turkey over Armenia friendship monument
- Playboy agrees to Hefner buyout offer
- NYPD charge Portuguese model in NYC hotel slaying
- Swiss banker who helped WikiLeaks faces trial
- Irish militants appeal against Omagh bomb judgment
- Israeli PM defends east Jerusalem construction
- Sheriff says US rampage suspect not cooperating
- Verdict expected Tuesday in Pakistan hearing
- Police charge Portuguese model in NY hotel slaying
- China's Hu vows stronger fight against corruption
- Global economy ticks upward, say central bankers
- BMW sales up nearly 14 percent in 2010
- UN to help Lebanon with sea borders for gas finds
- Brazilian runner, 2 swimmers caught doping
- 3 South Africa Super 15 teams to play warmup event
- Stock market plunge sparks protests in Bangladesh
- A glance at Basque militant group ETA, its goals
- Panda politics: China sending 2 pandas to Scotland
- In slaying probe, Iran claims it penetrated Mossad
- Li, Doerr, Rivecca are finalists for Story Prize
- Genzyme says talks with Sanofi-Aventis expanded
- Sermons motivated killer of Pakistani politician
- Swiss banker who used WikiLeaks faces trial
- Sweden's Hedman convicted in prostitution case
- Virgin Atlantic halts airport fees in snow dispute
- Croatia protests arrest of ex-fighter
- Romania to sign new loan agreement with IMF
- Nigeria: Policeman guarding a church is killed
- Odd package closes subway station near US Capitol
- Belgian king asks premier to set up 2011 budget
- Global economy ticks upward, say central bankers
- Global economy ticks upward, say central bankers
- Global economy ticks upward, say central bankers
- Global economy ticks upward, say central bankers
- Global economy ticks upward, say central bankers
- Global economy ticks upward, say central bankers
- Stocks fall ahead of earnings season
- Stocks fall ahead of earnings season
- Stocks fall ahead of earnings season
- Stocks fall ahead of earnings season
- Stocks fall ahead of earnings season
- Stocks fall ahead of earnings season
- Sweden's Hedman convicted in prostitution case
- Sweden's Hedman convicted in prostitution case
- Sweden's Hedman convicted in prostitution case
- Sweden's Hedman convicted in prostitution case
- Sweden's Hedman convicted in prostitution case
- Sweden's Hedman convicted in prostitution case
- Sweden's Hedman convicted in prostitution case
- Global economy ticks upward, say central bankers
- Global economy ticks upward, say central bankers
- Global economy ticks upward, say central bankers
- Global economy ticks upward, say central bankers
- Global economy ticks upward, say central bankers
- Global economy ticks upward, say central bankers
- Germany lifts dioxin-related bans on 3,050 farms
- Germany lifts dioxin-related bans on 3,050 farms
- Germany lifts dioxin-related bans on 3,050 farms
- Germany lifts dioxin-related bans on 3,050 farms
- Germany lifts dioxin-related bans on 3,050 farms
- Germany lifts dioxin-related bans on 3,050 farms
- Germany lifts dioxin-related bans on 3,050 farms
- Germany lifts dioxin-related bans on 3,050 farms
- Germany lifts dioxin-related bans on 3,050 farms
- Germany lifts dioxin-related bans on 3,050 farms
- Germany lifts dioxin-related bans on 3,050 farms
- Germany lifts dioxin-related bans on 3,050 farms
- Paris opens probe into 2 hostage deaths in Niger
- Paris opens probe into 2 hostage deaths in Niger
- Paris opens probe into 2 hostage deaths in Niger
- Paris opens probe into 2 hostage deaths in Niger
- Paris opens probe into 2 hostage deaths in Niger
- Paris opens probe into 2 hostage deaths in Niger
- Pistorius faces up to 'scary' Singleton
- Pistorius faces up to 'scary' Singleton
- Pistorius faces up to 'scary' Singleton
- Pistorius faces up to 'scary' Singleton
- Pistorius faces up to 'scary' Singleton
- Pistorius faces up to 'scary' Singleton
- Pistorius faces up to 'scary' Singleton
- Spain body waits on UCI, WADA in Contador case
- Spain body waits on UCI, WADA in Contador case
- Spain body waits on UCI, WADA in Contador case
- Spain body waits on UCI, WADA in Contador case
- Spain body waits on UCI, WADA in Contador case
- Spain body waits on UCI, WADA in Contador case
- Spain body waits on UCI, WADA in Contador case
- American marathoner Ritzenhein to race in London
- American marathoner Ritzenhein to race in London
- American marathoner Ritzenhein to race in London
- American marathoner Ritzenhein to race in London
- American marathoner Ritzenhein to race in London
- American marathoner Ritzenhein to race in London
- American marathoner Ritzenhein to race in London
- Paris opens probe into 2 hostage deaths in Niger
- Paris opens probe into 2 hostage deaths in Niger
- Paris opens probe into 2 hostage deaths in Niger
- Paris opens probe into 2 hostage deaths in Niger
- Paris opens probe into 2 hostage deaths in Niger
- Paris opens probe into 2 hostage deaths in Niger
- American marathoner Ritzenhein to race in London
- American marathoner Ritzenhein to race in London
- American marathoner Ritzenhein to race in London
- American marathoner Ritzenhein to race in London
- American marathoner Ritzenhein to race in London
- American marathoner Ritzenhein to race in London
- American marathoner Ritzenhein to race in London
- 'Bullitt' director Peter Yates dies at 81
- 'Bullitt' director Peter Yates dies at 81
- 'Bullitt' director Peter Yates dies at 81
- 'Bullitt' director Peter Yates dies at 81
- 'Bullitt' director Peter Yates dies at 81
- 'Bullitt' director Peter Yates dies at 81
- 'Bullitt' director Peter Yates dies at 81
- 'Bullitt' director Peter Yates dies at 81
- 'Bullitt' director Peter Yates dies at 81
- 'Bullitt' director Peter Yates dies at 81
- 'Bullitt' director Peter Yates dies at 81
- 'Bullitt' director Peter Yates dies at 81
- Borussia Dortmund extends contract of goalkeeper
- Borussia Dortmund extends contract of goalkeeper
- Borussia Dortmund extends contract of goalkeeper
- Borussia Dortmund extends contract of goalkeeper
- Borussia Dortmund extends contract of goalkeeper
- Borussia Dortmund extends contract of goalkeeper
- Borussia Dortmund extends contract of goalkeeper
- US Embassy urges citizens to leave Ivory Coast
- US Embassy urges citizens to leave Ivory Coast
- US Embassy urges citizens to leave Ivory Coast
- US Embassy urges citizens to leave Ivory Coast
- US Embassy urges citizens to leave Ivory Coast
- US Embassy urges citizens to leave Ivory Coast
- PetroChina, INEOS in UK-France refining venture
- PetroChina, INEOS in UK-France refining venture
- PetroChina, INEOS in UK-France refining venture
- Pressure on Portugal heightens amid debt fears
- Pressure on Portugal heightens amid debt fears
- Pressure on Portugal heightens amid debt fears
- Pressure on Portugal heightens amid debt fears
- Pressure on Portugal heightens amid debt fears
- Pressure on Portugal heightens amid debt fears
- Pressure on Portugal heightens amid debt fears
- Pressure on Portugal heightens amid debt fears
- Pressure on Portugal heightens amid debt fears
- Pressure on Portugal heightens amid debt fears
- Pressure on Portugal heightens amid debt fears
- Pressure on Portugal heightens amid debt fears
- 'Band of Brothers' inspiration dies at age 92
- 'Band of Brothers' inspiration dies at age 92
- 'Band of Brothers' inspiration dies at age 92
- 'Band of Brothers' inspiration dies at age 92
- 'Band of Brothers' inspiration dies at age 92
- 'Band of Brothers' inspiration dies at age 92
- ECB buys fewer bonds in week after New Year's
- ECB buys fewer bonds in week after New Year's
- ECB buys fewer bonds in week after New Year's
- ECB buys fewer bonds in week after New Year's
- ECB buys fewer bonds in week after New Year's
- ECB buys fewer bonds in week after New Year's
- BMW sales up nearly 14 percent in 2010
- BMW sales up nearly 14 percent in 2010
- BMW sales up nearly 14 percent in 2010
- BMW sales up nearly 14 percent in 2010
- BMW sales up nearly 14 percent in 2010
- BMW sales up nearly 14 percent in 2010
- Wiesenthal Center urges opening of Eichmann files
- Wiesenthal Center urges opening of Eichmann files
- Wiesenthal Center urges opening of Eichmann files
- Wiesenthal Center urges opening of Eichmann files
- Wiesenthal Center urges opening of Eichmann files
- Wiesenthal Center urges opening of Eichmann files
- Stocks fall ahead of earnings season
- Stocks fall ahead of earnings season
- Stocks fall ahead of earnings season
- Stocks fall ahead of earnings season
- Stocks fall ahead of earnings season
- Stocks fall ahead of earnings season
- Court rejects case of US baby sent to Mexico
- Volkswagen reports 13.5 percent rise in 2010 sales
- Volkswagen reports 13.5 percent rise in 2010 sales
- Volkswagen reports 13.5 percent rise in 2010 sales
- Volkswagen reports 13.5 percent rise in 2010 sales
- Volkswagen reports 13.5 percent rise in 2010 sales
- Volkswagen reports 13.5 percent rise in 2010 sales
- Portugal bailout talk hits stocks, euro
- Portugal bailout talk hits stocks, euro
- Portugal bailout talk hits stocks, euro
- Portugal bailout talk hits stocks, euro
- Portugal bailout talk hits stocks, euro
- Portugal bailout talk hits stocks, euro
- Portugal bailout talk hits stocks, euro
- Portugal bailout talk hits stocks, euro
- Portugal bailout talk hits stocks, euro
- Portugal bailout talk hits stocks, euro
- Portugal bailout talk hits stocks, euro
- Portugal bailout talk hits stocks, euro
- 3 South Africa Super 15 teams to play warmup event
- 3 South Africa Super 15 teams to play warmup event
- 3 South Africa Super 15 teams to play warmup event
- 3 South Africa Super 15 teams to play warmup event
- 3 South Africa Super 15 teams to play warmup event
- 3 South Africa Super 15 teams to play warmup event
- 3 South Africa Super 15 teams to play warmup event
- Shinji Kagawa voted top discovery in Bundesliga
- Shinji Kagawa voted top discovery in Bundesliga
- Shinji Kagawa voted top discovery in Bundesliga
- Shinji Kagawa voted top discovery in Bundesliga
- Shinji Kagawa voted top discovery in Bundesliga
- Shinji Kagawa voted top discovery in Bundesliga
- Shinji Kagawa voted top discovery in Bundesliga
- Hungary sees foreign firms in media law critique
- Hungary sees foreign firms in media law critique
- Hungary sees foreign firms in media law critique
- Hungary sees foreign firms in media law critique
- Hungary sees foreign firms in media law critique
- Hungary sees foreign firms in media law critique
- US high court rejects appeal from 'birther' leader
- US high court rejects appeal from 'birther' leader
- US high court rejects appeal from 'birther' leader
- US high court rejects appeal from 'birther' leader
- US high court rejects appeal from 'birther' leader
- US high court rejects appeal from 'birther' leader
- India soon to fly first fighter jet built at home
- India soon to fly first fighter jet built at home
- India soon to fly first fighter jet built at home
- India soon to fly first fighter jet built at home
- India soon to fly first fighter jet built at home
- India soon to fly first fighter jet built at home
- India soon to fly first fighter jet built at home
- India soon to fly first fighter jet built at home
- India soon to fly first fighter jet built at home
- India soon to fly first fighter jet built at home
- India soon to fly first fighter jet built at home
- India soon to fly first fighter jet built at home
- India soon to fly first fighter jet built at home
- India soon to fly first fighter jet built at home
- US VP Biden arrives in Afghanistan for visit
- US VP Biden arrives in Afghanistan for visit
- US VP Biden arrives in Afghanistan for visit
- US VP Biden arrives in Afghanistan for visit
- US VP Biden arrives in Afghanistan for visit
- US VP Biden arrives in Afghanistan for visit
- US VP Biden arrives in Afghanistan for visit
- Chrysler Group: Fiat increases stake to 25 percent
- Chrysler Group: Fiat increases stake to 25 percent
- Chrysler Group: Fiat increases stake to 25 percent
- Chrysler Group: Fiat increases stake to 25 percent
- Chrysler Group: Fiat increases stake to 25 percent
- Chrysler Group: Fiat increases stake to 25 percent
- France lock Millo-Chluski in doubt for Six Nations
- France lock Millo-Chluski in doubt for Six Nations
- France lock Millo-Chluski in doubt for Six Nations
- France lock Millo-Chluski in doubt for Six Nations
- France lock Millo-Chluski in doubt for Six Nations
- France lock Millo-Chluski in doubt for Six Nations
- France lock Millo-Chluski in doubt for Six Nations
- Israeli PM defends east Jerusalem construction
- Israeli PM defends east Jerusalem construction
- Israeli PM defends east Jerusalem construction
- Israeli PM defends east Jerusalem construction
- Israeli PM defends east Jerusalem construction
- Israeli PM defends east Jerusalem construction
- Suspicious package near Capitol not a threat
- Suspicious package near Capitol not a threat
- Suspicious package near Capitol not a threat
- Suspicious package near Capitol not a threat
- Suspicious package near Capitol not a threat
- Suspicious package near Capitol not a threat
- Police detains 30 in crackdown on Balkan car mafia
- Police detains 30 in crackdown on Balkan car mafia
- Police detains 30 in crackdown on Balkan car mafia
- Police detains 30 in crackdown on Balkan car mafia
- Debate in Turkey over Armenia friendship monument
- Debate in Turkey over Armenia friendship monument
- Debate in Turkey over Armenia friendship monument
- Debate in Turkey over Armenia friendship monument
- Debate in Turkey over Armenia friendship monument
- Debate in Turkey over Armenia friendship monument
- Hawaiian Airlines debuts first flight to Seoul
- VP Biden arrives in Afghanistan on sudden visit
- VP Biden arrives in Afghanistan on sudden visit
- VP Biden arrives in Afghanistan on sudden visit
- VP Biden arrives in Afghanistan on sudden visit
- VP Biden arrives in Afghanistan on sudden visit
- VP Biden arrives in Afghanistan on sudden visit
- VP Biden arrives in Afghanistan on sudden visit
- Iran, Iraq coaches downplay conflict significance
- Pressure on Portugal heightens amid debt fears
- FIFA plays God with winter World Cup talk
- Duke Energy buying Progress Energy for over $13B
- Arsenal looks to avoid another cup slip-up
- Romanian prosecutors probe lawmaker over insult
- Volkswagen reports 13.5 percent rise in 2010 sales
- Chief judge wants private fund for Zimbabwe courts
- Panda politics: China sending 2 pandas to Scotland
- Wartime crimes still haunt Croatia, Serbia
- Violence breaks out by Sudan's north-south border
- Pistorius faces up to 'scary' Singleton
- Scientists: Device to target fear of dental drill
- Chrysler Group: Fiat increases stake to 25 percent
- 'Band of Brothers' inspiration dies at age 92
- Sweden's Hedman convicted in prostitution case
- Sept. 11 burn survivor has book deal
- US basketball player says he was beaten in Romania
- Portuguese model held in NY hotel castration death
- 'Bullitt' director Peter Yates dies at 81
- Obama leads moment of silence for shooting victims
- Charge against US airport protester dropped
- Lizzie Borden museum shuts doors
- Piers Morgan unveils stellar lineup of guests
- US military: alleged gunman failed drug test
- Tainted food dumped at S. Africa squatter camp
- Wales prop Jenkins out of Six Nations with toe
- Prosecution cut short at DeLay sentencing hearing
- VP Biden arrives in Afghanistan on sudden visit
- Swiss village: pay your dog tax or fido gets it
- OAS: Haiti's gov't candidate should miss runoff
- Greece borrowing rates hit new record
- Mavericks sign Pavlovic to 10-day contract
- Army: Gaza rockets hit Israeli city, no one hurt
- Army: Gaza rockets hit Israeli city, no one hurt
- Army: Gaza rockets hit Israeli city, no one hurt
- Army: Gaza rockets hit Israeli city, no one hurt
- Army: Gaza rockets hit Israeli city, no one hurt
- Army: Gaza rockets hit Israeli city, no one hurt
- Munich sends bid books to Olympic committee
- Munich sends bid books to Olympic committee
- Munich sends bid books to Olympic committee
- Munich sends bid books to Olympic committee
- Munich sends bid books to Olympic committee
- Munich sends bid books to Olympic committee
- Munich sends bid books to Olympic committee
- Hungary sees foreign firms in media law critique
- Hungary sees foreign firms in media law critique
- Portugal bailout talk weighs on markets
- Portugal bailout talk weighs on markets
- Portugal bailout talk weighs on markets
- Portugal bailout talk weighs on markets
- Portugal bailout talk weighs on markets
- Portugal bailout talk weighs on markets
- Portugal bailout talk weighs on markets
- Portugal bailout talk weighs on markets
- Portugal bailout talk weighs on markets
- Portugal bailout talk weighs on markets
- Portugal bailout talk weighs on markets
- Portugal bailout talk weighs on markets
- Belgian king asks premier to set up 2011 budget
- Belgian king asks premier to set up 2011 budget
- Belgian king asks premier to set up 2011 budget
- Belgian king asks premier to set up 2011 budget
- Belgian king asks premier to set up 2011 budget
- Belgian king asks premier to set up 2011 budget
- Sheriff says US rampage suspect not cooperating
- Sheriff says US rampage suspect not cooperating
- Sheriff says US rampage suspect not cooperating
- Sheriff says US rampage suspect not cooperating
- Sheriff says US rampage suspect not cooperating
- Sheriff says US rampage suspect not cooperating
- European debt crisis gives dollar boost vs euro
- European debt crisis gives dollar boost vs euro
- European debt crisis gives dollar boost vs euro
- European debt crisis gives dollar boost vs euro
- European debt crisis gives dollar boost vs euro
- European debt crisis gives dollar boost vs euro
- Obama leads moment of silence for shooting victims
- Obama leads moment of silence for shooting victims
- Obama leads moment of silence for shooting victims
- Obama leads moment of silence for shooting victims
- Obama leads moment of silence for shooting victims
- Obama leads moment of silence for shooting victims
- NATO commander: Taliban weaker in Afghan south
- NATO commander: Taliban weaker in Afghan south
- NATO commander: Taliban weaker in Afghan south
- NATO commander: Taliban weaker in Afghan south
- NATO commander: Taliban weaker in Afghan south
- NATO commander: Taliban weaker in Afghan south
- NATO commander: Taliban weaker in Afghan south
- The Harvest Festival of Fataan
- Taiwan: Hon Hai's December sales second highest in company's history
- Taiwan: Former premier proposes alternative to '92 consensus'
- Taipei City: DPP to debate how to choose presidential nominee
- Kaohsiung City: Kaohsiung to step up tourism promotion in simplified characters
- Taiwan: Preserved wetland may be tainted by dioxin: lawmaker
- Hong Kong: Hong Kong real estate brokerage firm opens branch in Taiwan
- Taiwan: Photo featuring disabled dog from Taiwan wins prize in U.S.
- Taiwan: Taiwan official advocates regional currency exchange alliance
- Sudan: Violence breaks out by Sudan's north-south border
- Aust. flood crisis worsens; 8 killed, 72 missing
- Volkswagen merges into crowded midsize car market
- Trial for serial kill suspect in nonfatal attack
- Mexico stops rotating tariffs on US truck dispute
- Okajima, Red Sox finalize $1.75 million deal
- Honda to offer natural gas, hybrid for 2012 Civic
- Mini says it will build Paceman crossover concept
- Groupon raises $950M to expand, pay off investors
- Groupon raises $950M to expand, reward investors
- High prices have US farmers planting more cotton
- Has overfishing ended? Top US scientist says yes
- US nonprofit: We'll store digital data forever
- Less worried about layoffs, jobholders spend more
- Toyota CEO says he'll listen to customer concerns
- Detective describes Jackson doc's timeline of meds
- US charity, man plead guilty in Iran embargo
- Duke Energy buying Progress Energy for $13.7B
- US South struggles to dig out from heavy snow
- Jeff Bridges, Tina Fey among Globes presenters
- Aust. flood crisis worsens; 8 killed, 72 missing
- Asian stocks down on Portugal debt fears
- Tuesday, January 18
- Caribbean news briefs
- 2 arrested in Los Angeles in turtle smuggling case
- Rep: Owen Wilson and girlfriend expecting a baby
- Report: Suicide pact twin had no drugs in system
- Wildfire destroys homes in Australia's southwest
- 2010 FIFA-FIFPro 2010 World XI
- Man slain on Acapulco highway; 31 dead in 4 days
- Stakes-winning mare brings $1.4M at Keeneland sale
- NIA expresses gratitude for charity contrubution of nun in Chiayi
- Visa research highlights consumer reliance upon industry security measures over personal protection methods
- CAESAR PARK HOTEL TAIPEI ~ Benevolence Makes The World Go Around
- Famed Jing Yong’s martial arts novel adapted for opera
- A CUT proposes steak and cod dishes
- Arsenal looks to avoid another cup slip-up
- Fed pays US Treasury record $78.4B last year
- Maradona: I have 'firm offer' to coach in England
- BYD committed to selling electrics, hybrids in US
- OAS: Haiti government candidate should miss runoff
- BMW, VW sales up more than 13 pct in 2010
- Orkla in talks with China's BlueStar over Elkem
- APNewsBreak: New count hits Haiti gov't candidate
- Tunisia summons US ambassador over riot comments
- Spaceman leads NASA observance of shooting victims
- Australia routs India 4-0 in Asian Cup
- Macclesfield midfielder Richard Butcher dies at 29
- Jury selection begins in NY beheading case
- Austria seeks Serb suspect in boy's brutal murder
- US commander: Taliban weak in south Afghanistan
- Expired food sickens 100 in S.Africa squatter camp
- Ford plans to hire 7,000 US workers by 2012
- Annecy, Pyeongchang officials submit bid files
- Babel charged by FA over Twitter postings
- Immigration fraud trial begins for Cuban militant
- Stocks fall ahead of Alcoa earnings; Europe slides
- Rockets from Gaza hit Israeli city; no one hurt
- Interpol after 47 Saudis for alleged al-Qaida ties
- Monaco fires coach Lacombe after French Cup loss
- Man slain on Acapulco highway; 31 dead in 4 days
- GM's Opel to export cars to Australia
- Fidel Castro foe finally going on trial in US
- Judge: `Survivor' star violated supervised release
- Judge: Data from Jackson doc's phone admissable
- Fincher, Hooper among Directors Guild nominees
- Fincher, Hooper among Directors Guild nominees
- Babel charged by FA over Twitter postings
- Beckham passes fitness test at Tottenham
- Jose Mourinho wins world's best coach award
- Berenson asks to remain free on parole in Peru
- Official: North Korea, Iraq face AFC sanctions
- Ex-cops in US immigrant death case stand trial
- Final arguments set for DeLay sentencing hearing
- South Korea defeats Bahrain 2-1 in Asian Cup
- Syria stiffens punishment for honor killing
- Obama: US grieving, shocked over Arizona rampage
- Morgan Stanley to spin out trading unit
- FIFA Women's Player of the Year
- Man arrested after player is punched after cup win
- Ford plans to hire 7,000 workers by 2012
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- Treasurys rise with Europe's debt troubles
- FIFA Golden Ball Winners
- Firm with checkered record hired for Afghan work
- Playboy agrees to Hefner buyout offer
- Lionel Messi wins FIFA world player award
- WTA Schedule
- Tunisia shuts down schools amid unrest
- Chrysler to boost new 300's mileage
- SEC charges 4 with insider trading
- Al-Attiyah grabs lead from Sainz in Dakar Rally
- Obama, Sarkozy meet to discuss global economy
- Dalglish: decade away from management not an issue
- Mexico pipeline explosion death toll rises to 30
- Jewish folk singer Debbie Friedman dies in US
- Official: DomRep to resume deporting migrants
- Biden in Afghanistan to assess war progress
- Witness: Jackson doc bought 255 anesthetic vials
- German, Iranian ministers discuss journalists
- South Korea defeats Bahrain 2-1 in Asian Cup
- Obama, Sarkozy discuss global economy, terrorism
- Fidel Castro's nemesis goes on trial in Texas
- Petraeus says Taliban weaker in Afghan south
- Group announces top children's books awards
- Nigeria: Policeman guarding a church is killed
- US charges 4 with insider trading
- APNewsBreak: US to drop charges in Laos case
- Alaska oil pipeline operator works on bypass
- Military: US shooting suspect failed drug test
- Judge sentences Tom DeLay to 3 years in prison
- Oscar winner Marion Cotillard expecting 1st baby
- 'Band of Brothers' inspiration Winters dies at 92
- Judge sentences ex-Rep. DeLay to 3 years in prison
- APNewsBreak: US to drop charges in Laos case
- Pressure on Portugal rises amid debt fears
- UN says most Haiti quake rubble remains
- Reports: Flamengo and Ronaldinho reach agreement
- Microsoft seeks new leadership for server division
- US says NKorea's offer to talk is inadequate
- Oil prices surge after Alaska pipeline shuts down
- Basque militants call permanent Spain cease-fire
- Jordan police detain man threatening to bomb plane
- Verizon big winner from having iPhone? Not so fast
- Obama, Sarkozy discuss global economy, terrorism
- Precious metals rise on European debt worries
- Police: Ex-boyfriend dismembered Vegas dancer
- Earliest known winery found in Armenian cave
- APNewsBreak: US drops Laos conspiracy case
- Bhutto's son condemns killing of liberal governor
- Death toll from Aust. flooding rises to 8
- Suspect in Arizona shooting appears in court
- ABC eager for Marvel characters on small screen
- Stocks mixed ahead of Alcoa earnings; Europe falls
- `Castle,' `Cougar Town' among 6 ABC renewals
- US lawmaker urges ban on clips linked to shooting
- Michael Douglas says tumor gone, recovery hopeful
- Gonzalez says 7-year Rockies deal finalized
- Alcoa posts 4Q profit as sales jump
- Suspect in Arizona shooting held without bail
- Intel to pay $1.5B to Nvidia in patent settlement
- Portuguese model held in NY hotel castration death
- NASA finds smallest planet outside solar system
- CEO of AMD resigns as company seeks growth
- Spanish Football Results
- Global worry: Tucson attack augur more violent US?
- Fans pony up $14.6M for No. 1 Western 'True Grit'
- Hercules routs Atletico Madrid 4-1 in Spain
- Intel to pay $1.5B to Nvidia in patent settlement
- Scottish Football Results
- English Football Results
- APNewsBreak: OAS says boot Haiti gov't candidate
- Telecoms lead stocks lower; Europe falls
- Full recovery for 'miracle' Haiti quake survivor
- Congresswoman raises 2 fingers, gives thumbs-up
- Australian flood death toll rises to 8
- Rangers easily beats Kilmarnock 3-0 in cup
- Alcoa posts 4Q profit as sales jump
- Suspect in US shooting held without bail
- Official: DomRep to continue deporting migrants
- US spill commission calls for reform
- Bhutto's son condemns killing of liberal governor
- Witness: Jackson doc bought 255 anesthetic vials
- Turkey: 5 killed in helicopter crash
- US gov. spares man whose execution was imminent
- Marta has 5 FIFA player awards, but no club in US
- Inmates injure 2 prison officers in England
- Mexico suspends tariffs over US truck dispute
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- Simon, Stills, Weir sing on autism film soundtrack
- Geoffrey Rush to go mad on stage again in 'Diary'
- Guatemala: Calif. pilot dies in small plane crash
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Lawmakers hail recovery of US automakers
- Argentine singer and poet Maria Elena Walsh dies
- Sarah Palin's TV show ends planned 8-episode run
- Ivory Coast's Gbagbo rebuffs latest mediator
- Mexico extradites fugitive in car-theft ring to US
- Treasurys rise with Europe's debt troubles
- Precious metals rise on European debt worries
- Porsche race car uses hybrid tech for power boost
- Reports: Accused Spanish mountain biker found dead
- APNewsBreak: Spill commission recommends reform
- Cops seize cocaine cache during USVI traffic stop
- US inspector general for Afghanistan resigns
- Sudan president offers to relieve south of debt
- Chrysler hopes to refinance government loans
- Hubble telescope zeroes in on green blob in space
- 9-year-old shooting victim was aspiring politician
- UN prepares for anti-poverty conference in Turkey
- Man says he sent in tapes of disabled sex assault
- Accused Spanish mountain biker found dead
- Niger kidnappings show terror's spread
- Official: Obama to travel to Arizona on Wednesday
- Robinson, Gordy, Wonder pay tribute to Teena Marie
- Ex-NASA worker charged over military exports
- Tech cos. want Boy Scout perversion files blocked
- Officials: Obama to travel to Arizona on Wednesday
- Baltimore officer was killed by fellow officers
- Mexico stops rotating tariffs on US truck dispute
- Simon, Stills, Weir sing on autism film soundtrack
- Rangers get Wolski from Coyotes for Rozsival
- Detective recounts events before Jackson death
- Most Asian stocks down on Portugal debt fears
- Shakira announces split with longtime beau
- Qantas to resume A380 flights to Los Angeles
- 8 dead in new flood as Australia's crisis worsens
- Watchdog for Afghanistan reconstruction resigns
- Man charged in airline attack wants lawyers' file
- Judges: Kuwaiti-born man due damages in arrest
- Flamengo and Ronaldinho reach agreement
- Belluci advances in Auckland
- Ronaldinho and Brazilian team reach agreement
- Obama to travel to Arizona on Wednesday
- Prius ranks as Japan's top-selling car in 2010
- Houston holds off Boston, 108-102
- Communist Laos opens stock market to boost economy
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Firefighters save historic NYC church from flames
- Boston mounts frantic rally to beat Penguins
- Gunmen rob, kill 5 traders in southern Philippines
- Ukrainian in US admits ivory smuggling plot
- US weighs benefits of air bags for small planes
- Mexico detains 5 in kidnappings of CentAm migrants
- AMD's CEO resigns suddenly, board cites growth
- Intel's truce with Nvidia shows industry's shifts
- AirAsia plane skids off Malaysia runway; 4 injured
- Sri Lanka flood toll rises to 13; 120,000 homeless
- Toyota's biggest problem: Aging lineup
- Oil hovers above $89 as traders eye Alaska leak
- Italian court to rule on Berlusconi immunity law
- Auburn wins college football title
- Asian stocks mostly lower on Portugal debt fears
- Prius ranks as Japan's top-selling car in 2010
- Cold wave kills 9 more people in northern India
- Chinese stealth fighter makes first test flight
- Auburn wins college football title
- Retrial begins in Hong Kong 'milkshake murder'
- US-Russia civil nuclear deal comes into effect
- Wozniacki upset by Cibulkova in Sydney
- Japan, American Airlines alliance being boosted
- China's foreign reserve soar to $2.8 trillion
- Govt. demands Fiji rugby union resignations
- Ties make Palestinian state a SAmerican priority
- Observers wait for Haiti president to take report
- China vows to crack down on copyright violations
- No respite from Australia's deadly floods
- Heineken Open results
- Sydney International Results
- Arizona suspect could face death in deadly attack
- Chinese stealth fighter makes first test flight
- Kazakhs campaign to keep president till 2020
- Japan, American Airlines alliance being boosted
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- HK stock exchange chief: Yuan IPO in 2011 likely
- Orkla sells most of Elkem unit to China for $2B
- Lauren Jackson in Australia to treat hurt Achilles
- Biden visits training center for Afghan forces
- Insanity defense harder than for Reagan shooter
- US abortion rate stalls after years of decline
- China fails on human rights plan, group says
- Ghana hires Stevanovic as new coach
- Marks&Spencer Q4 sales up 4 pct
- No. 1 Nadal back to practice in Melbourne
- Abu Dhabi developer Aldar mulls asset, bond sales
- Journalist reports own arrest in Malawi
- Merkel to make 1st German leader visit to Cyprus
- Biden visits training center for Afghan forces
- China rejects accusation of spying on Renault
- WikiLeaks founder back in court over extradition
- China fails on human rights plan: rights group
- Bus tours head to Kate Middleton's country town
- Kazakhs campaign to keep president till 2020
- NKorea accuses SKoreans of hacking into website
- China denies involvement in Renault spying scandal
- Marks&Spencer sales up 4 pct in October-December
- Iran says 10 suspected killers linked to Mossad
- Car bomb kills policeman in northern Iraq
- Ethnic clash probe blames Uzbek leaders
- Taiwan centenary runs into identity problems
- Jackson doc told police of singer's need for sleep
- Euro holds steady against dollar
- China's Hu praises renewed military ties with US
- Barnes qualifies for British Open
- China denies armed soldiers crossed into India
- Ferrari to detail overhaul at winter retreat
- Frozen US South: Could be days before thaw comes
- Portugal Finance Minister says no need for bailout
- World stocks mostly up amid Japan debt pledge
- Strains emerge between Netanyahu, foreign minister
- Spain: 2 suspected ETA members arrested
- 10 southerners reported killed in new Sudan attack
- Costa Rica takes Nicaragua dispute to UN court
- Nadal, Serena Williams among Laureus nominees
- Jordan's king orders immediate economic steps
- Bellucci advances in Auckland
- Thailand to suspend exports of 16 vegetables to EU
- Thai Cabinet approves social welfare package
- Gates: North Korea will pose direct threat to US
- Hundreds of pigs to be killed in dioxin scandal
- Dozens missing from flooding in Australian valley
- Costa Rica takes Nicaragua dispute to UN court
- US-Russia civil nuclear deal goes into effect
- UN: 25,000 Ivorian refugees have fled to Liberia
- Clinton in Yemen to press counterterror efforts
- Spain: 2 suspected ETA members arrested
- Security forces search houses in Ivory Coast
- Royal Bank of Scotland, NatWest fined $4.35 mln
- Spain lashes out at Blatter over Messi's win
- Vitali Klitschko to fight Solis in March
- American's retrial begins in 'milkshake murder'
- 10 southerners reported killed in new Sudan attack
- WikiLeaks founder back in court over extradition
- Thai Cabinet approves social welfare measures
- Greece: Treasury bill sale raises $2.5 billion
- IOC board to review games preparations, TV rights
- Christie's to auction large Warhol self-portrait
- Haiti: A year after the quake, waiting to rebuild
- Vietnam's Party Congress blighted by economic woes
- Japan to help finance European bailouts
- US-Russia civil nuclear deal goes into effect
- Kurdish club scene booming as Baghdad bans alcohol
- Austrian cop fined for attack on American
- Ethnic clash probe blames Uzbek leaders
- Mosley seeks European ruling on privacy
- Italy easily covers bond auction
- Stora to invest $370 million in Poland plant
- Japanese pledge eases tension in European markets
- 5 students injured after heater explodes
- Germany kills hundreds of dioxin-infected pigs
- Rangers striker Miller in talks with 2 clubs
- Scores missing in tsunami-like flood in Australia
- Valentino Rossi still recovering from surgery
- AP Enterprise: FDA helps states get execution drug
- Greece: Migrants nabbed in private jet scam
- BP claims czar continues Gulf tour amid complaints
- Portuguese FinMin: Europe must do more for euro
- Verdict expected Tuesday in Pakistan hearing
- Munich submits bid book to IOC for 2018 Olympics
- Russia weighs Iran's invite to tour nuclear sites
- Gbagbo forces descend on Ivory Coast neighborhood
- Verdict expected Tuesday in Pakistan fixing case
- Iran says more than 10 suspects linked to Mossad
- Passenger train collides with freight train
- UK lawmaker pleads guilty over expenses charges
- Retailer Metro has small 4th-quarter revenue rise
- Grenade kills 3 Georgian soldiers at training
- Barclays CEO: time for banks to apologize is over
- Clinton presses Yemen on counterterror efforts
- Atletico hopes cup finally yields win over Madrid
- Biden says US will help Afghanistan after pullout
- Assange: We're stepping up release of leaked docs
- Rights groups mark 9th anniverary of Guantanamo
- UN peacekeepers flee Ivory Coast neighborhood
- Austrian cop fined for attack on American
- Frozen South: Could be days before thaw comes
- England plans 1-off matches against UK rivals
- Vitali Klitschko to fight Odlanier Solis in March
- Soulja Boy says he deserved Kanye's 2008 Grammy
- Jury selection continues at Cuban militant's trial
- Berlusconi lawyer: Premier immune from prosecution
- Major new Dali Museum set to open in Florida
- Newell Rubbermaid says CEO Ketchum is retiring
- Sears expects 4Q, full-year earnings to top Street
- Police in Balkans crack down on car theft ring
- Israel beckons tourists to Virgin Mary sites
- SAfrica's Smith hopes to finish 'on good note'
- Strains emerge between Netanyahu, foreign minister
- Abu Dhabi developer Aldar mulls asset, bond sales
- Oil rises to near $90 as traders eye Alaska leak
- Assange: WikiLeaks to speed release of leaked docs
- Rosy outlook by Alcoa points to stock gains
- Mountain biker's suicide won't affect doping case
- Lilly, Boehringer collaborate on diabetes drugs
- Twente signs US defender Onyewu on loan from Milan
- Espanyol striker Osvaldo to undergo surgery
- BP claims head continues Gulf tour amid complaints
- Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways boosted revenue in 2010
- Turkmens eye gas exports to Europe
- 3 ex-Anglican bishops to become Catholic priests
- Spain says deficit-cutting on target
- US agency helps states get execution drug
- Groth advances to quarters in Hobart
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Machete attack in central Nigeria leaves 13 dead
- Usain Bolt says he's back to fitness for 2011
- 30 killed in 2 road accidents east of Cairo
- Hobart International Results
- Greece raises $2.5 billion in debt sale
- Tiffany & Co. lifts full-year earnings guidance
- Haiti cholera expected to claim more lives
- Germany kills hundreds of dioxin-contaminated pigs
- Hamas calls on Gaza militants to cease fire
- Russia weighs Iran's invite to tour nuclear sites
- Iraq to probe maritime scuffle with Kuwait
- Fed official: $600B bond program could backfire
- In Haiti a year after quake, many wait for renewal
- Zagreb's popular radio bankrupt, could shut down
- Indonesia says BlackBerry will filter out porn
- Rights groups mark 9th anniverary of Guantanamo
- Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon
- Facts about Haiti a year after devastating quake
- Atletico hopes cup finally yields win over Madrid
- UK lawmaker pleads guilty over expenses charges
- 13 dead after heavy rains in Brazil
- Reformed rapper wants to work with Israeli artists
- Gates says new military talks could begin soon
- S.Sudan reports clash between Arabs, southerners
- EU, Serbia reach deal on WTO membership
- 2 trains collide in the Netherlands
- Albania extradites Mafia suspect to Italy
- Talbots cuts outlook again, shares skid
- Palestinians: Israeli airstrike kills 1 in Gaza
- Chinese director coy on political satire's message
- Turkey: 50 custom officials questioned on bribery
- Community grieves after shocking shooting rampage
- IOC receives all 3 bid books for 2018 Olympics
- Rights groups mark 9th anniversary of Guantanamo
- New record for Catholic church exits in Austria
- Former anti-communist dissident dies in Romania
- Iraq probes shootout with Kuwaiti coast guard
- Qatar to offer further support to local lenders
- US school board fires teacher in crosses case
- Ronaldinho eyes return to World Cup with Flamengo
- Goldman plans to change reporting practices
- Iran says more than 10 suspects linked to Mossad
- Iran says more than 10 suspects linked to Mossad
- Iran says more than 10 suspects linked to Mossad
- Iran says more than 10 suspects linked to Mossad
- Iran says more than 10 suspects linked to Mossad
- Iran says more than 10 suspects linked to Mossad
- Abu Dhabi developer Aldar mulls asset, bond sales
- Abu Dhabi developer Aldar mulls asset, bond sales
- Abu Dhabi developer Aldar mulls asset, bond sales
- Abu Dhabi developer Aldar mulls asset, bond sales
- Abu Dhabi developer Aldar mulls asset, bond sales
- Abu Dhabi developer Aldar mulls asset, bond sales
- Poland plans fast trials for Euro 2012 hooligans
- Poland plans fast trials for Euro 2012 hooligans
- Poland plans fast trials for Euro 2012 hooligans
- Poland plans fast trials for Euro 2012 hooligans
- Poland plans fast trials for Euro 2012 hooligans
- Poland plans fast trials for Euro 2012 hooligans
- Poland plans fast trials for Euro 2012 hooligans
- Somalia arrests 10 Indian sailors in capital
- Somalia arrests 10 Indian sailors in capital
- Somalia arrests 10 Indian sailors in capital
- Somalia arrests 10 Indian sailors in capital
- Somalia arrests 10 Indian sailors in capital
- Somalia arrests 10 Indian sailors in capital
- Czechs issue international warrant for Qatar royal
- Czechs issue international warrant for Qatar royal
- Czechs issue international warrant for Qatar royal
- Czechs issue international warrant for Qatar royal
- Czechs issue international warrant for Qatar royal
- Czechs issue international warrant for Qatar royal
- Japan to help finance European bailouts
- Japan to help finance European bailouts
- Japan to help finance European bailouts
- Japan to help finance European bailouts
- Japan to help finance European bailouts
- Japan to help finance European bailouts
- Japan to help finance European bailouts
- Japan to help finance European bailouts
- Earnings season starts with stock gains
- Earnings season starts with stock gains
- Earnings season starts with stock gains
- Earnings season starts with stock gains
- Earnings season starts with stock gains
- Earnings season starts with stock gains
- ICC defers decision on Pakistani cricket case
- ICC defers decision on Pakistan spot-fixing case
- ICC defers decision on Pakistan spot-fixing case
- ICC defers decision on Pakistan spot-fixing case
- ICC defers decision on Pakistan spot-fixing case
- ICC defers decision on Pakistan spot-fixing case
- ICC defers decision on Pakistan spot-fixing case
- ICC defers decision on Pakistan spot-fixing case
- UN peacekeepers flee Ivory Coast neighborhood
- UN peacekeepers flee Ivory Coast neighborhood
- UN peacekeepers flee Ivory Coast neighborhood
- UN peacekeepers flee Ivory Coast neighborhood
- UN peacekeepers flee Ivory Coast neighborhood
- UN peacekeepers flee Ivory Coast neighborhood
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- Panel: More reform needed to prevent future spills
- November inventories see decline but sales rise
- November inventories see decline but sales rise
- November inventories see decline but sales rise
- November inventories see decline but sales rise
- November inventories see decline but sales rise
- November inventories see decline but sales rise
- Portuguese FinMin: Europe must do more for euro
- Portuguese FinMin: Europe must do more for euro
- Portuguese FinMin: Europe must do more for euro
- Portuguese FinMin: Europe must do more for euro
- Portuguese FinMin: Europe must do more for euro
- Portuguese FinMin: Europe must do more for euro
- Portuguese FinMin: Europe must do more for euro
- Portuguese FinMin: Europe must do more for euro
- Portuguese FinMin: Europe must do more for euro
- Portuguese FinMin: Europe must do more for euro
- Portuguese FinMin: Europe must do more for euro
- Portuguese FinMin: Europe must do more for euro
- Cambodia charges Briton with sexual abuse of teens
- Cambodia charges Briton with sexual abuse of teens
- Cambodia charges Briton with sexual abuse of teens
- Cambodia charges Briton with sexual abuse of teens
- Cambodia charges Briton with sexual abuse of teens
- Cambodia charges Briton with sexual abuse of teens
- Cambodia charges Briton with sexual abuse of teens
- Japanese pledge eases tension in European markets
- Japanese pledge eases tension in European markets
- Japanese pledge eases tension in European markets
- Japanese pledge eases tension in European markets
- Japanese pledge eases tension in European markets
- Japanese pledge eases tension in European markets
- Japanese pledge eases tension in European markets
- Japanese pledge eases tension in European markets
- Japanese pledge eases tension in European markets
- Japanese pledge eases tension in European markets
- Japanese pledge eases tension in European markets
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Japanese pledge eases tension in European markets
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- Motor racing boss seeks European ruling on privacy
- US employers post fewer jobs in November
- US employers post fewer jobs in November
- US employers post fewer jobs in November
- US employers post fewer jobs in November
- US employers post fewer jobs in November
- US employers post fewer jobs in November
- Anti-communist Romanian dissident dies at 89
- Anti-communist Romanian dissident dies at 89
- Anti-communist Romanian dissident dies at 89
- Anti-communist Romanian dissident dies at 89
- Anti-communist Romanian dissident dies at 89
- Anti-communist Romanian dissident dies at 89
- ICC defers decision on Pakistani cricket case
- Siemens optimistic for 2011 amid strong orders
- Platini warns European clubs over spending rules
- Stronger earnings reports push stocks higher
- Demjanjuk attorney: testimony raises doubts
- Germany kills 140 dioxin-contaminated pigs
- Swiss gov't to hold 'crisis talks' on strong franc
- Israel beckons tourists to Virgin Mary sites
- ICC defers decision on Pakistan spot-fixing case
- At least 4 dead following Ivory Coast raid
- US judge to rule on Guantanamo prisoner
- Strains emerging in Israel's coalition government
- UK steps up North Sea oil and gas inspections
- New Man City striker Dzeko taunts Man United
- November inventories see decline but sales rise
- All the Tea in Taiwan? The Ongoing Tempest in Local Teapots
- Haiti: A year after the Haiti quake, waiting to rebuild
- U.S.: Neighbor: Parents of shooting suspect devastated
- Australia: Scores missing in tsunami-like flood in Australia
- Russia: Russia weighs Iran's invite to tour nuclear sites
- North Korea: Gates: North Korea will pose direct threat to U.S.
- China: Gates says new military talks could begin soon
- Taipei City: Taiwan centenary runs into identity problems
- Taipei City: Government rebuts ex-president's claim about Tiaoyutais
- Taiwan: Asia well-poised to join global society: Trend Micro
- Taiwan: Taiwanese begin entering EU countries visa-free
- Obama, Lebanese prime minister to meet Wednesday
- $100K in drugs found on cruise ship docked in US
- Businesses hiring in 2011 face a buyers' market
- Nigeria's ruling party OKs 3 primary candidates
- Explosion at recycling plant in England kills 1
- Robert Garrigus: reason to be happy even in defeat
- Canceled flights mount as US storm heads north
- Catholic leaders warn of 'totalitarian' Venezuela
- Head of publisher Twelve forced out after 4 months
- Hearts upset 1-0 by St Johnstone in Scottish Cup
- Cliffs Natural to buy Consolidated Thompson
- 10 Tamil Tigers members arrested in Switzerland
- US oil spill report rekindles push for reform
- Lawmakers vote to ban picketing at Tucson funerals
- NASA: Space shuttle cracking finally understood
- Santa-tracking program sees record participation
- Bill to abolish state death penalty heading to gov
- Floods enter Brisbane, 20,000 homes in danger
- Rains inundate more areas in Philippines; 40 die
- US inmate executed for relative's 1994 death
- Korean factories to become Haiti's No. 1 employer
- Malaysian cops charged over beating of businessman
- NKorea slams SKorea over defense ties with Japan
- Asian shares up after Wall Street finishes higher
- Vietnam's Party Congress opens amid tight security
- US baby girl born at 1:11 a.m. on 1/11/2011
- House foreign affairs chair: Haiti needs leaders
- 2 Koreas to restore key hot line despite tension
- Tension before opening arguments in Posada trial
- Judge drops claims in Obama `HOPE' artist vs. AP
- Ferrer, Almagro win in Auckland
- Actor David Nelson of famous TV family dies at 74
- Hu to call for new talks on North Korea
- Oil hovers above $91 amid US gasoline supply jump
- 2 Koreas restore key hot line despite tension
- APNewsBreak: More warning signs on day of shooting
- Alaska pipeline being restarted
- Spurs beat undisciplined Wolves
- Poll: Obama, Republicans improve standing
- Suicide bomb in Afghan capital kills 2
- Sydney International results
- CMI celebrates 40th anniversary with lucky draw event
- Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei presents Chinese New Year takeaway feasts
- Asiana Airlines places order for six A380s
- Sleek and streamlined, delivering a paramount mobile experience with the power of Sprint 3G and 4G
- Dabangan launches cherry blossom season
- Sakshi Modern Art welcomes the New Year at the Ambassador
- Taiwan: Taiwan bans embedded advertisement by the government
- Taipei City: 'Luxury residence' tax to soar in Taipei
- Kaohsiung City: Chinese capital to be allowed in Taiwan's port projects
- South Korea: Taiwan to make debut at international Sambo game
- France: Taiwanese bands to perform at MIDEM in Cannes
- Taipei City: Three TV channels fined for advertising through programming
- Taipei City: AIG 'very satisfied' with bid price for Taiwan unit
- Goldman promises transparency in new report
- Moscow police close square; fear new racist riots
- Assange: WikiLeaks to speed release of leaked docs
- Hamas tells other Gaza militants to stop attacks
- Merkel criticizes Turkey on Cyprus peace efforts
- Stevenage fan charged after flooring player
- Kurdish protestors clash with police
- US panel: more steps needed to stop oil spills
- Israel increases Palestinian protester's sentence
- Employers advertise fewer jobs in November
- Verizon Wireless holds event; iPhone expected
- Verizon to start selling iPhone early Feb.
- Lawyer says paper proves OJ Simpson's innocence
- 4 dead as forces raid Ivory Coast neighborhood
- F. Lee Bailey: Paper proves OJ Simpson's innocence
- `Spider-Man' beats `Wicked' at Broadway box office
- Pankratov banned for having banned drug equipment
- Sainz cuts into Al-Attiyah's lead
- US business leader cautiously upbeat about economy
- Cyprus to Turkey: drop opposition to gas search
- Swiss gov't to hold 'crisis talks' on strong franc
- Verizon to start selling iPhone
- UK teenager jailed for hurling fire extinguisher
- Egypt recalls ambassador to protest Pope comments
- Homeless radio man briefly held by LA police
- Euro drops as focus stays on European debt crisis
- Demjanjuk attorney: testimony raises doubts
- Lebanese leader says no deal on Lebanon
- UAE holds North Korea to 0-0 draw in Asian Cup
- Barclays CEO: time for banks to apologize is over
- George Clooney to begin filming movie next month
- Swiss nab Serb sought in boy's slaying
- Moscow police arrest 20 to head off racist riots
- Harrison to retain purse after controversial fight
- US judge denies release of Guantanamo prisoner
- German police release video in suitcase baby case
- Arsenal defender Vermaelen has injury setback
- Oil surges on offshore drilling report
- MySpace slashes nearly half its global staff
- Doctor: Giffords breathing on her own after attack
- Pakistan names replacement for slain governor
- England lock Lawes ruled out of Six Nations
- Officials: Christian shot dead in southern Egypt
- Jewel is expecting her first baby
- Men's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- David McHugh named Europe economics writer for AP
- Iran rounds up Christians in crackdown
- Portugal, refusing bailout, faces key bond test
- Turkey: Doctor detained in organ trafficking probe
- Police break up protest by Tunisian artists
- Innerhofer leads downhill training run in Wengen
- Tanja Poutiainen leads slalom after 1st run
- Structural problems could delay Maracana revamp
- New record for Catholic church exits in Austria
- Moscow police arrest dozens to avert racist riots
- Lennon gets 6-match ban following sending-off
- Office Depot buying Swedish office supplier
- UN Staff Union mourns 116 killed in 2010
- US judge turns down release of Guantanamo prisoner
- Irish bride strangled during Mauritius honeymoon
- Coroner's report shows Las Vegas dancer strangled
- Sainz cuts into Al-Attiyah's lead in Dakar Rally
- Machete attacks in central Nigeria leave 15 dead
- Crews complete fat cleanup in Houston Ship Channel
- Small quakes occur off Southern California
- Witt still hopeful of Olympic deal with landowners
- Landless peasants take farms, government buildings
- Women's World Cup Slalom Results
- Albania's Muslims against draft law on veil ban
- OJ co-defendant sentenced in Las Vegas plea deal
- Biden says US will not abandon Afghanistan
- Official: Jackson healthy, but doc's care lacking
- Radvanovsky's Met 'Tosca' a work in progress
- Malawi rights group pays fines for accused witches
- World Golf Glance
- Tanja Poutiainen leads slalom after 1st run
- Blackhawks, Canucks lead remaining NHL All-Stars
- Author Coelho says books banned in Iran
- Israel PM: Must be military option against Iran
- Iran defeats Iraq 2-1 in Asian Cup opener
- Silva regains honorary presidency for his party
- Iraqi immigrant to stand trial in daughter's death
- MySpace slashes nearly half its global staff
- PM says only he can get Israeli support for peace
- Ohio homeless radio man briefly held by LA police
- Lawmakers to head off picketing at Tucson funerals
- Policeman shoots Christian dead in southern Egypt
- McCullough book on Americans in Paris out in May
- Brazil to spend $635 million against dengue fever
- Turk detained in Kosovo organ trafficking probe
- Verizon to start selling $200/$300 iPhone
- McKellen to reprise role as Gandalf in 'Hobbit'
- Jury selection resumes for US beheading trial
- House leader asks Obama to Jan. 25 session
- PM: Only I can bring Israeli support for peace
- Report: New spy plane tested in Calif. desert
- Report: New spy plane tested in US desert
- Iraqi fishermen kill Kuwaiti coast guard
- Machete attacks in central Nigeria leave 15 dead
- Lebanese leader says no deal on Lebanon
- Coroner: Autopsy showed Jackson death a homicide
- For sale: African dictator's chateau outside Paris
- Greece condemns bishop's verbal attack on Muslims
- No one claiming Cowell's villain role on `Idol'
- GM and NBC in deal on Olympics advertising
- House leader asks Obama to speak Jan. 25
- Rooney tries to escape brother's shadow
- $302,500 for Warhol print owned by Dennis Hopper
- Treasurys trim losses after auction
- US agency urges shoulder belts for small planes
- Coroner: Autopsy showed Jackson death a homicide
- Farm lobbying group cautions states on immigration
- Japan may buy fifth of eurozone bonds for Ireland
- Jobless youths in Tunisia riot using Facebook
- Mexico auto output hits record on growing exports
- 4 killed in avalanche in French Alps
- 2 Schwab units paying $118.9M in SEC settlement
- CEO says GM a year behind on product development
- New $36M Dali Museum opens in Florida
- Brazil: Violence hits World Cup city
- Spill report rekindles Democratic push for reform
- US may drop Sudan from terrorism list by July
- Congressmen request Arlington burial for Vang Pao
- Another guilty plea in crackdown on research firms
- Winter storm that shut down the South turns north
- Jordan slashes taxes to ease economic burden
- CEO says GM a year behind on product development
- DR traces cholera to contaminated rivers, canals
- Airbus says IndiGo buying 180 aircraft
- Tattoo artist Shaw denies guilt in NY-LA gun case
- Riesch, Poutiainen share World Cup slalom win
- NASA: Space shuttle cracking finally understood
- New judges won't claim villain role on `Idol'
- Floods hit Brisbane, Australia's 3rd-largest city
- Madrid striker Higuain has successful back op
- Nissan NV commercial van production begins Jan. 19
- Ship standoff strains Jamaica, Honduras relations
- Gold rises on European debt worries
- Obama to deliver State of the Union speech Jan. 25
- Italian coastguard says tanker robbed off Nigeria
- Homeless radio sensation briefly held by US police
- Welding under way on Trans-Alaska pipeline fix
- Haitian amputees find new outlet in soccer
- US teen dies from leukemia despite China search
- Ohio school board fires teacher in crosses case
- Michigan picks Hoke as new football coach
- Fox: We want `House' and `Bones' back
- Gonzalez finalizes 7-year Rockies deal
- Longoria sued by former Vegas nightclub partner
- Machete attacks in central Nigeria leave 19 dead
- Obama marks anniversary of Haiti earthquake
- Justin Bieber returning to guest star on 'CSI'
- Airbus says IndiGo buying 180 aircraft
- US board probing psychologist's work for CIA
- US dollar falls against euro
- Illinois closer to killing death penalty
- West Ham beats Birmingham 2-1 in League Cup
- Ship standoff strains Jamaica, Honduras relations
- Testimony ends at hearing for Jackson doctor
- Players say NFL's 18-game proposal is major hitch
- Floods hit Brisbane, Australia's 3rd-largest city
- Tyler says he'll be 'Idol' judge, Aerosmith member
- All-time saves leader Trevor Hoffman retires at 43
- Pearce set to coach Britain's Olympic footballers
- English FA concerned about Qatar 2022 'nightmare'
- American banks dropping UN mission accounts
- England plans 1-off matches against UK rivals
- American banks dropping UN mission accounts
- Family of US mass shooting suspect speaks
- Solar company that got $58M leaving Massachusetts
- Homeless radio sensation briefly held by LA police
- Court hears challenge to $65M Facebook settlement
- Texas board probing psychologist's work for CIA
- Steppenwolf's `Detroit' headed to Broadway
- Anaheim's Hiller is 1st Swiss NHL All-Star goalie
- Bill to abolish Ill. death penalty heading to gov.
- Cliffs Natural to buy Consolidated Thompson
- Giffords moves arms, survival odds at '101 pct'
- APNewsBreak: IOC and USOC begin revenue talks
- Judge orders Michael Jackson doctor to stand trial
- Alyeska asks to temporarily restart oil pipeline
- Probe launched in Jamaica hotel divestment
- Els to skip Scottish Open, trim European play
- Wednesday, January 19
- Twitter is full of regional 'accents,' study finds
- Cougar-cub pairings not always easy over long haul
- AP-Petside poll: Most pet owners see a 6th sense
- Tucson suspect's troubles didn't keep him from gun
- Rabbits, time to shine for Chinese New Year
- Head of publisher Twelve forced out after 4 months
- 'Fela!' is being readied for the big screen
- APNewsBreak: More warning signs on day of shooting
- Panthers hire Chargers' Rivera as head coach
- Judge drops claims in Obama `HOPE' artist vs. AP
- Obama heads to shooting site as US healer, unifier
- Judge suspends license of Michael Jackson's doctor
- Lightning strikes kills Racing masseur
- Detroit auto show rebounding after recession
- Concerns of ice in Alaska oil pipeline increase
- San Francisco appoints first Asian-American mayor
- Gates says new military talks could begin soon
- Lightning strike kills Racing masseur
- Richardson named special envoy for OAS
- House foreign affairs chair: Haiti needs leaders
- Gates to visit China's nuclear weapons HQ
- Venezuela ups proven oil reserves, Chavez says
- Philippines to cut rice imports in 2011
- China's Hu to call for new talks on North Korea
- Canadiens rally to beat Rangers 2-1
- Suspected US missile strike kills 4 in Pakistan
- Suicide bombing Afghan capital; several wounded
- Chinese bank launches yuan service in New York
- China news agency says 16 die in highway accident
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Heineken Open results
- NY archdiocese to close 27 schools, saving $10M
- Suicide bomb in Afghan capital; 2 dead, 4 wounded
- Gates gets tour of Chinese nuclear base
- Asian shares gain ahead of Europe debt sales
- Suicide bomber in Afghan capital kills 2
- Chinese bank launches yuan service in New York
- China's Hu to call for new talks on North Korea
- AIG sells stake in Taiwan insurance unit
- 16 die, many injured in China highway accident
- AIG sells stake in Taiwan insurance unit
- Tension before opening statements in Posada trial
- New jury in Hong Kong 'milkshake murder' case
- Suicide bomber kills 2 in Afghan capital
- US vice president in Pakistan for talks
- US vice president in Pakistan for talks
- Knicks win on road again, beat Blazers
- Euro up to $1.2990 on Japan plans
- Malawi police arrest reporter after MP complains
- Vietnam's Party Congress opens amid tight security
- Snow depresses Heathrow December traffic by 10 pct
- Southerners in north Sudan fear future after break
- Roadside bomb kills Afghan official
- Debt-laden Portugal looks to borrow (EURO)1.25B
- German economy grew by 3.6 percent in 2010
- Turnout in Southern Sudan vote passes 60 percent
- Marsalis Family among 2011 NEA Jazz Masters
- Freezing weather kills 13 more in north India
- Floods hit empty Brisbane; 20,000 homes in danger
- Hezbollah plans to resign from Lebanese government
- Bahrain's Arcapita Bank sells US properties
- Australia bats first vs. England in T20
- SKorea's nominee for chief inspector withdraws
- World shares gain ahead of Europe debt sales
- Bombings kill 4 Afghan intelligence employees
- Afghan attorney general investigating Kabul Bank
- Del Potro beaten at Sydney International
- A new trick: Dutch taxman hunting prostitutes
- Thailand's central bank raises interest rate
- FIFA Rankings List
- Afghan attorney general investigating Kabul Bank
- Turnout in Southern Sudan vote passes 60 percent
- Malaysian car maker Perodua hits record 2010 sales
- Report: Dubai crown prince's firm in debt talks
- Flood, mudslide deaths rise to 18 in Sri Lanka
- Rain prevents play at Hobart International
- Spain leads FIFA rankings; Qatar moves upward
- Prince Harry hopes to join North Pole trek
- EU sets out budget priorities for member states
- Bombs targeting Afghan intelligence service kill 6
- Ukraine: Nationalist leader not national hero
- England call up 3 to elite player squad
- Eurozone industrial output up 1.2 percent in Nov
- England call up 3 for 6 Nations squad
- Kuwaiti PM on first visit to Iraq since Gulf War
- Russia blames Polish crew in Kaczynski crash
- Australia 157-4 in 1st T20 vs. England
- Australia, England T20 scoreboard
- Germany's Merkel meets Italy's Berlusconi
- Kooyong Classic Results
- German economy surged by 3.6 percent in 2010
- Jerusalem Palestinians taking Israeli citizenship
- Top EU official calls for bigger bailout fund
- World shares advance ahead of Portuguese auction
- Hewitt beats Youzhny at Kooyong Classic
- African dictator's French chateau sold off
- Russia blames Polish crew in Kaczynski air crash
- Tajikistan agrees to give land to China
- Miliband set to take job at EPL club Sunderland
- New Saudi coach says his team will rebound
- Eurozone industrial output up 1.2 percent in Nov
- North Korea's military: a bad hand played well
- Germany: Tainted pork possibly sold in stores
- Romanian pair charged with selling baby in France
- Cuba militant past an issue in US immigration case
- Coach of Kenteris and Thanou back in court
- Tunisian club Esperance fined $52,000
- 2 Libyans given prison terms in Germany for spying
- Tunisian interior minister sacked
- IOC backs doping rule banning Merritt from London
- Judge deals Jackson doc 2 setbacks with rulings
- AFC:Qatar facing sanctions over presser violation
- UK pubs to stay open late to toast royal wedding
- German government backs extended Afghan mandate
- Portuguese bond sale sees strong demand
- Belgium sets tough budget target despite gridlock
- Qatar facing sanctions over violation
- England call up 3 for 6 Nations squad
- British PM fears strikes will damage 2012 Olympics
- 33 years later, Vuelta returns to Basque Country
- Tunisian interior minister sacked
- Ferrari puts focus on strong start to 2011
- Indonesia: Sentence for Saudi maid abuse too light
- Turkey: 45 charged in bribery scandal
- Lawyer: Convicted ex-Israel president devastated
- Latest German animal star a cross-eyed opossum
- Man dies of swine flu in Croatia despite vaccine
- Ervine named in Zimbabwe's World Cup squad
- NATO: 3 service members killed in Afghanistan
- Portuguese bond sale sees strong demand
- Syria looks for second upset at Asian Cup
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Germany receives top grade for prosecuting Nazis
- EU wants more government budget cuts
- Northeastern US coping with more snow
- England beats Australia on last ball of 1st T20
- Syria looking for its 2nd win at Asian Cup
- Indian police seek Hindu suspects in train bombing
- England beats Australia by 1 wicket in 1st T20
- NATO: 4 service members killed in Afghanistan
- EADS chief says Airbus 2010 orders, deliveries up
- Australia vs. England T20 Scoreboard
- Israel's Lieberman visits Athens
- Pakistan recalls wicketkeeper Akmal
- Markets relieved at Portuguese bond auction sucess
- SAfrica bats 1st in opening one-dayer vs. India
- 2 Romanian taxmen attacked with acid
- Vietnam acknowledges corruption holds back country
- Oil hangs around $91 amid US gasoline supply jump
- Bulgaria livestock slaughtered over health scare
- Croatians, Serbians try to resolve war crimes case
- Russian spy Anna Chapman gets TV hosting gig
- 18 die in floods, mudslides in Sri Lanka
- Merkel: will do what's needed to stabilize euro
- Belgium sets tough budget target despite gridlock
- Thais charged with spying appear in Cambodia court
- Turkey watchdog slams channel for sultan portrayal
- Mourinho not counting on Higuain this season
- Berlusconi: Immunity ruling no danger to gov't
- Portugal eases fears with successful bond sale
- Latest German animal star a cross-eyed opossum
- UN: Up to 2.7M in Southern Sudan may need food aid
- Greek politician targeted in small blast
- Police clash with protesters in Tunisian capital
- Stocks set to rise on easing European debt worries
- ITT Corp. splitting into 3 separate companies
- Police clash with protesters in Tunisian capital
- Pope names new church leader on quake anniversary
- Warning signs on day of US lawmaker's shooting
- Nazi-hunters give low grades to 13 countries
- Airbus' 2010 orders, deliveries seen up
- Kuwaiti PM on first visit to Iraq since Gulf War
- NATO: 5 service members killed in Afghanistan
- AP Interview: Le Pen daughter eyes party helm
- Ricky Gervais back as Globes host
- African dictator's French chateau sold off
- US Treasury chief warns China on currency policies
- 2 Israelis extradited to US on murder charges
- UN: Up to 2.7M in Southern Sudan may need food aid
- Palin: Journalists incite hatred after shooting
- Merkel: will do what's needed to stabilize euro
- Oscars to take viewers through time, space, movies
- Turk freed in Kosovo organ trafficking probe
- Bomb at NW Pakistan police station kills several
- Floods pour into Brisbane; 20,000 homes in danger
- London trader pleads guilty in $21.8M Ponzi scheme
- Stephen Dorff dedicates `Somewhere' to his mom
- MTV's Snooki tired of her nickname
- Hugh Hefner's ex not happy about his engagement
- Haitian-Americans mark a year since earthquake
- Attacks in Afghanistan kill 5 NATO troops
- Moroccan soldiers complicit in arms smuggling
- Geithner warns Beijing on currency policies
- Bomb at Pakistan police station kills 11
- Haitian-Americans mark 1st year since earthquake
- Hundreds take to streets after Ivory Coast raids
- Birds in Romania die after imbibing grapes
- Russian parliament prepares to ratify arms pact
- Dutch government announces asylum crackdown
- Iran opposition says Iran rulers 'totalitarian'
- Dubai jails 'wizard' who promised rain of cash
- Snowstorm hits US Northeast
- Clinton: Women can be force for Mideast peace
- 2 dead, 4 injured in Chile gas hike protests
- Man who shot Guinea's ex-leader asks for pardon
- Menezes says Ronaldinho better off in Brazil
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Stocks open higher on easing European debt worries
- Merkel: Discuss reviving Belarus sanctions
- Gilardino undecided on Fiorentina future
- IOC athletes' rep hopes London keeps running track
- UK lawmaker quits over expense claims fraud
- Gilardino undecided on Fiorentina future
- African dictator's French chateau sold off
- African dictator's French chateau sold off
- African dictator's French chateau sold off
- African dictator's French chateau sold off
- African dictator's French chateau sold off
- African dictator's French chateau sold off
- Men's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- Men's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- Men's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- Men's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- Men's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- Men's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- Men's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- Prayer and mourning in Haiti a year after quake
- Prayer and mourning in Haiti a year after quake
- Prayer and mourning in Haiti a year after quake
- Prayer and mourning in Haiti a year after quake
- Prayer and mourning in Haiti a year after quake
- Prayer and mourning in Haiti a year after quake
- IOC athletes' rep hopes London keeps running track
- IOC athletes' rep hopes London keeps running track
- IOC athletes' rep hopes London keeps running track
- IOC athletes' rep hopes London keeps running track
- IOC athletes' rep hopes London keeps running track
- IOC athletes' rep hopes London keeps running track
- IOC athletes' rep hopes London keeps running track
- Del Potro beaten at Sydney International
- Del Potro beaten at Sydney International
- Del Potro beaten at Sydney International
- Del Potro beaten at Sydney International
- Del Potro beaten at Sydney International
- Del Potro beaten at Sydney International
- Del Potro beaten at Sydney International
- Del Potro beaten at Sydney International
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Moroccan soldiers complicit in arms smuggling
- Moroccan soldiers complicit in arms smuggling
- Moroccan soldiers complicit in arms smuggling
- Moroccan soldiers complicit in arms smuggling
- Moroccan soldiers complicit in arms smuggling
- Moroccan soldiers complicit in arms smuggling
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Gilardino undecided on Fiorentina future
- Gilardino undecided on Fiorentina future
- Gilardino undecided on Fiorentina future
- Gilardino undecided on Fiorentina future
- Gilardino undecided on Fiorentina future
- Gilardino undecided on Fiorentina future
- Gilardino undecided on Fiorentina future
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Didier Cuche leads downhill training at Wengen
- Didier Cuche leads downhill training at Wengen
- Didier Cuche leads downhill training at Wengen
- Didier Cuche leads downhill training at Wengen
- Didier Cuche leads downhill training at Wengen
- Didier Cuche leads downhill training at Wengen
- Didier Cuche leads downhill training at Wengen
- Bohnacker and Serwa win ski cross events in France
- Bohnacker and Serwa win ski cross events in France
- Bohnacker and Serwa win ski cross events in France
- Bohnacker and Serwa win ski cross events in France
- Bohnacker and Serwa win ski cross events in France
- Bohnacker and Serwa win ski cross events in France
- Bohnacker and Serwa win ski cross events in France
- Biden reasures Pakistan in speech as bomb kills 16
- Biden reasures Pakistan in speech as bomb kills 16
- Biden reasures Pakistan in speech as bomb kills 16
- Biden reasures Pakistan in speech as bomb kills 16
- Biden reasures Pakistan in speech as bomb kills 16
- Biden reasures Pakistan in speech as bomb kills 16
- Biden reasures Pakistan in speech as bomb kills 16
- Dutch government announces asylum crackdown
- Dutch government announces asylum crackdown
- Dutch government announces asylum crackdown
- Dutch government announces asylum crackdown
- Dutch government announces asylum crackdown
- Dutch government announces asylum crackdown
- Police clash with protesters in Tunisian capital
- Police clash with protesters in Tunisian capital
- Police clash with protesters in Tunisian capital
- Police clash with protesters in Tunisian capital
- Police clash with protesters in Tunisian capital
- Police clash with protesters in Tunisian capital
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Uzbekistan beats Kuwait 2-1 in Asian Cup
- Jensen joins Blackburn as assistant coach
- Jensen joins Blackburn as assistant coach
- Jensen joins Blackburn as assistant coach
- Jensen joins Blackburn as assistant coach
- Jensen joins Blackburn as assistant coach
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Jensen joins Blackburn as assistant coach
- Jensen joins Blackburn as assistant coach
- Iran opposition says rulers 'totalitarian'
- Iran opposition says rulers 'totalitarian'
- Iran opposition says rulers 'totalitarian'
- Iran opposition says rulers 'totalitarian'
- Iran opposition says rulers 'totalitarian'
- Iran opposition says rulers 'totalitarian'
- Albania opposition demands deputy PM's resignation
- Albania opposition demands deputy PM's resignation
- Albania opposition demands deputy PM's resignation
- Albania opposition demands deputy PM's resignation
- Albania opposition demands deputy PM's resignation
- Albania opposition demands deputy PM's resignation
- Albania opposition demands deputy PM's resignation
- Albania opposition demands deputy PM's resignation
- Albania opposition demands deputy PM's resignation
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Albania opposition demands deputy PM's resignation
- Albania opposition demands deputy PM's resignation
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Albania opposition demands deputy PM's resignation
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Del Potro beaten at Sydney International
- Del Potro beaten at Sydney International
- Del Potro beaten at Sydney International
- Del Potro beaten at Sydney International
- Del Potro beaten at Sydney International
- Del Potro beaten at Sydney International
- Del Potro beaten at Sydney International
- Del Potro beaten at Sydney International
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Uzbekistan beats Kuwait 2-1 in Asian Cup
- Uzbekistan beats Kuwait 2-1 in Asian Cup
- Uzbekistan beats Kuwait 2-1 in Asian Cup
- Uzbekistan beats Kuwait 2-1 in Asian Cup
- Uzbekistan beats Kuwait 2-1 in Asian Cup
- Uzbekistan beats Kuwait 2-1 in Asian Cup
- Uzbekistan beats Kuwait 2-1 in Asian Cup
- 3 charged after Irish woman slain on honeymoon
- 3 charged after Irish woman slain on honeymoon
- 3 charged after Irish woman slain on honeymoon
- 3 charged after Irish woman slain on honeymoon
- 3 charged after Irish woman slain on honeymoon
- 3 charged after Irish woman slain on honeymoon
- Hezbollah resigns from Lebanese government
- Hezbollah resigns from Lebanese government
- Hezbollah resigns from Lebanese government
- Hezbollah resigns from Lebanese government
- Hezbollah resigns from Lebanese government
- Hezbollah resigns from Lebanese government
- Health care minister appeals to doctors to stay
- Health care minister appeals to doctors to stay
- Health care minister appeals to doctors to stay
- Health care minister appeals to doctors to stay
- Health care minister appeals to doctors to stay
- Health care minister appeals to doctors to stay
- John Travolta to get top German award
- John Travolta to get top German award
- John Travolta to get top German award
- John Travolta to get top German award
- John Travolta to get top German award
- John Travolta to get top German award
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Obama heads to shooting site as US healer, unifier
- Obama heads to shooting site as US healer, unifier
- Obama heads to shooting site as US healer, unifier
- Obama heads to shooting site as US healer, unifier
- Obama heads to shooting site as US healer, unifier
- Obama heads to shooting site as US healer, unifier
- Toronto cop dies in stolen snowplow crime
- Toronto cop dies in stolen snowplow crime
- Toronto cop dies in stolen snowplow crime
- Toronto cop dies in stolen snowplow crime
- Toronto cop dies in stolen snowplow crime
- Toronto cop dies in stolen snowplow crime
- Toronto cop dies trying to stop stolen snowplo
- Toronto cop dies trying to stop stolen snowplo
- Toronto cop dies trying to stop stolen snowplo
- Toronto cop dies trying to stop stolen snowplo
- Toronto cop dies trying to stop stolen snowplo
- Toronto cop dies trying to stop stolen snowplo
- Last PM hopeful bows out, starting Nepal vote anew
- Last PM hopeful bows out, starting Nepal vote anew
- Last PM hopeful bows out, starting Nepal vote anew
- Last PM hopeful bows out, starting Nepal vote anew
- Last PM hopeful bows out, starting Nepal vote anew
- Last PM hopeful bows out, starting Nepal vote anew
- Last PM hopeful bows out, starting Nepal vote anew
- Svendsen gets 3rd biathlon World Cup win of season
- Svendsen gets 3rd biathlon World Cup win of season
- Svendsen gets 3rd biathlon World Cup win of season
- Svendsen gets 3rd biathlon World Cup win of season
- Svendsen gets 3rd biathlon World Cup win of season
- Svendsen gets 3rd biathlon World Cup win of season
- Svendsen gets 3rd biathlon World Cup win of season
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- US grants Jordan extra aid of $100M
- US grants Jordan extra aid of $100M
- US grants Jordan extra aid of $100M
- US grants Jordan extra aid of $100M
- US grants Jordan extra aid of $100M
- US grants Jordan extra aid of $100M
- US grants Jordan extra aid of $100M
- US grants Jordan extra aid of $100M
- US grants Jordan extra aid of $100M
- US grants Jordan extra aid of $100M
- US grants Jordan extra aid of $100M
- US grants Jordan extra aid of $100M
- Torrential rain, floods in Rio leave 58 dead
- Torrential rain, floods in Rio leave 58 dead
- Torrential rain, floods in Rio leave 58 dead
- Torrential rain, floods in Rio leave 58 dead
- Torrential rain, floods in Rio leave 58 dead
- Torrential rain, floods in Rio leave 58 dead
- Uzbekistan beats Kuwait 2-1 in Asian Cup
- Toronto cop dies trying to stop stolen snowplow
- Toronto cop dies trying to stop stolen snowplow
- Toronto cop dies trying to stop stolen snowplow
- Toronto cop dies trying to stop stolen snowplow
- Toronto cop dies trying to stop stolen snowplow
- Toronto cop dies trying to stop stolen snowplow
- Markets relieved at Portuguese bond auction sucess
- Markets relieved at Portuguese bond auction sucess
- Markets relieved at Portuguese bond auction sucess
- Markets relieved at Portuguese bond auction sucess
- Markets relieved at Portuguese bond auction sucess
- Markets relieved at Portuguese bond auction sucess
- Markets relieved at Portuguese bond auction sucess
- Markets relieved at Portuguese bond auction sucess
- Markets relieved at Portuguese bond auction sucess
- Markets relieved at Portuguese bond auction sucess
- Markets relieved at Portuguese bond auction sucess
- Markets relieved at Portuguese bond auction sucess
- Hungarian radio cleared in Ice-T controversy
- Lebanon's government falls as Hezbollah pulls out
- Stocks open higher as worries about Europe ease
- Facts about Tunisia, hit by rioting
- Alleged IRA dissident charged over Ulster car bomb
- Uzbekistan beats Kuwait 2-1 in Asian Cup
- Prayer and mourning in Haiti a year after quake
- UK lawmaker quits over expense claims fraud
- Aretha Franklin says her health is 'superb'
- Kraft replaces Butt as No. 1 Bayern goalkeeper
- Russian parliament prepares to ratify arms pact
- Springboks Basson & Ralepelle face Jan. 25 hearing
- Ukraine: alleged Nazi collaborator no hero
- South Africa vs. India Scores
- British firm gives notice of EMI verdict appeal
- Venezuela raises oil reserves, Chavez says
- Greece backs claim for German war damages
- EU warns governments to do more to fight crisis
- Activist in women of Juarez cases slain in Mexico
- De Villiers, Duminy & Amla 50s take SAfrica to 289
- Army opens fire on opposition neighborhoods
- South Africa vs. India Scoreboard
- Report: 66 journalists killed worldwide in 2010
- Spurs plan to build new venue on London 2012 site
- Euro rises as Portuguese bond sale eases concerns
- Obama 'HOPE' artist and AP settle copyright claims
- Platini hopes Qatar shares 2022 World Cup matches
- Poles in Lithuania want their 'w' back
- Cuba and US meet on immigration
- 2010 ties 2005 as warmest year on record worldwide
- Religion and region at play in Nigerian election
- Bond-buying program in focus as ECB meets
- Atletico signs winger Juanfran from Osasuna
- Floods turn major Australian city into ghost town
- Attacks in Afghanistan kill 5 NATO troops
- Attorney: Chicago bomb suspect 'remorseful.'
- Government imposes curfew in Tunisia's capital
- Greece votes new migration rules, backs fence
- Greece votes new migration rules, backs fence
- Greece votes new migration rules, backs fence
- Greece votes new migration rules, backs fence
- Greece votes new migration rules, backs fence
- Greece votes new migration rules, backs fence
- Norwegian club Molde signs American Joshua Gatt
- Norwegian club Molde signs American Joshua Gatt
- Norwegian club Molde signs American Joshua Gatt
- Norwegian club Molde signs American Joshua Gatt
- Norwegian club Molde signs American Joshua Gatt
- Norwegian club Molde signs American Joshua Gatt
- Norwegian club Molde signs American Joshua Gatt
- Warning signs on day of US lawmaker's shooting
- Warning signs on day of US lawmaker's shooting
- Warning signs on day of US lawmaker's shooting
- Warning signs on day of US lawmaker's shooting
- Warning signs on day of US lawmaker's shooting
- Warning signs on day of US lawmaker's shooting
- De Villiers, Duminy & Amla 50s take SAfrica to 289
- De Villiers, Duminy & Amla 50s take SAfrica to 289
- De Villiers, Duminy & Amla 50s take SAfrica to 289
- De Villiers, Duminy & Amla 50s take SAfrica to 289
- De Villiers, Duminy & Amla 50s take SAfrica to 289
- De Villiers, Duminy & Amla 50s take SAfrica to 289
- De Villiers, Duminy & Amla 50s take SAfrica to 289
- Biden reasures Pakistan in speech as bomb kills 18
- Biden reasures Pakistan in speech as bomb kills 18
- Biden reasures Pakistan in speech as bomb kills 18
- Biden reasures Pakistan in speech as bomb kills 18
- Biden reasures Pakistan in speech as bomb kills 18
- Biden reasures Pakistan in speech as bomb kills 18
- Biden reasures Pakistan in speech as bomb kills 18
- Tasty Teas. No Pesticides, Please.
- China: Gates gets tour of Chinese nuclear base
- Lebanon: Lebanon's government falls as Hezbollah pulls out
- Tunisia: Police clash with protesters in Tunisian capital
- Netherlands: Dutch government enforcing taxes on prostitution
- Italy: Italian researcher: symbols found in 'Mona Lisa'
- Scottish Football Results
- On 10th anniversary, Wikipedia aims for diversity
- US: Specific claims inhibit Mideast peace process
- Blackpool completes league double over Liverpool
- Introductions in order at Sony Open
- Biden in Iraq for talks on US troops' exit
- Study: Consumers take DNA health results in stride
- Bridge joins West Ham on loan from Man City
- Cuba calls immigration talks with US 'fruitful'
- Costa Rica investigates reports of armed group
- Big band singer Margaret Whiting dies in US at 86
- Study: Consumers not fazed by DNA health results
- Shooting victim mistakenly cremated in New Orleans
- Biden in Iraq for talks on US troops' exit
- Report: Temarii to challenge FIFA suspension
- US LPGA official impressed with LPGA Taiwan Championship preparations
- Fireworks blast kills 9 in China ahead of New Year
- Westin Taipei serves recognized American beef cuisine
- 2 killed by car bombs in Baghdad, as Biden visits
- Afghan police: Explosion reported in Jalalabad
- Hundreds dead in Brazil slides, search to continue
- Freed Myanmar democracy icon seeks to revive party
- Somalia to launch attacks soon on al-Qaida
- Somalia to launch attacks soon on al-Qaida
- Govt cut chances of GM taxpayer recovery: panel
- Panel: GM stock sale may trim taxpayer recovery
- Simon, Gulbis to meet in Sydney semis
- Baghdad car bombs kill 2 at start of Biden visit
- Report: Bad data failed to predict Nashville flood
- 4 US tree sitters removed and arrested
- Banks repossess 1 million homes in 2010
- Torrential rain, floods in Brazil kill 64
- Uganda arrests 2 journalists over cartoon
- Travolta says baby boy 'new beginning' for family
- Government imposes curfew in Tunisia's capital
- Bellamy arrested on suspicion of assault
- Court: Judge can't rule on Texas death penalty
- Perry mum on how Texas can end 'sanctuary cities'
- Lebanese leader heads to Paris after seeing Obama
- Obama 'HOPE' artist and AP settle copyright claims
- Springboks Basson, Ralepelle face Jan. 25 hearing
- Religion and region at play in Nigerian election
- AP Interview: Le Pen daughter eyes party helm
- Palin: Journalists incite hatred after US shooting
- Report: Weather a factor in decreased corn yields
- Belgian actor calls for beards to protest deadlock
- Oil rises above $92 as supplies drop
- Belarus shuts station over opposition messages
- Cuba and US meet on immigration amid disagreements
- Activist in women of Juarez cases slain in Mexico
- Stocks head higher as worries about Europe ease
- CONI says Bolt to run at Rome's Golden Gala
- Israel's foreign minister visits Athens
- Study: Penguin tracking bands hurt the seabirds
- Paralyzed Palestinian girl given Israeli residency
- Irish premier rejects charge of `economic treason'
- Marvel's Captain America fights new foe: suicide
- Host Qatar beats China 2-0 at Asian Cup
- Iverson to undergo scan on injured ankle in Turkey
- IOC says F1 race in Sochi could be put back a year
- Italian Cup Results
- US: China test of stealth fighter no surprise
- US releases Braun, Ihemelu from training camp
- US woman has 1/11/11 baby at 11:11 a.m.
- Review: Technology helps golfers fine-tune game
- Slain Las Vegas dancer's sister curses defendant
- Original cast of 'God of Carnage' are reuniting
- Belarus shuts station over opposition messages
- Marvel's Captain America fights new foe: suicide
- US military chief: Enemy in Afghanistan is losing
- Reba invites Blake Shelton to co-host ACM awards
- Judge adds probation to Guidant device plea deal
- Torrential rain, mudslides in Brazil kill 99
- Treasury raises $21B in sale of 10-year notes
- Fed survey: US economy ends 2010 on strong note
- Cabanas' wife says she has reached settlement
- Federal budget deficit narrows to $80B in December
- Irish premier rejects charge of `economic treason'
- Opening arguments begin in Cuban militant trial
- Forecast sees job growth lifting housing in 2011
- Warhol portraits of Prince Charles, Diana for sale
- Uma Thurman's stalker seeks to reduce new charges
- Malawi: Arrested reporter released bail
- Coma, Al-Attiyah build hefty leads in Dakar Rally
- Puerto Rico seizes 26 weapons aboard cargo plane
- Case against man from Jeffs' sect isn't dismissed
- Yemen bars citizens from embassies without permit
- South Africa vs. India Result
- `Green Hornet' actor Eddie Furlong arrested
- Ronaldinho welcomed by 20,000 fans at Flamengo
- Riots reach Tunisia's capital, curfew imposed
- Greek church raps bishop over Muslim, Jew remarks
- Proteas beat India by 135 runs in 1st of 5 ODIs
- Mexico: 34,612 drug war deaths, 15,273 in 2010
- Manie Barron, agent and editor, dies at age 55
- Oscar winners Gibney, Guggenheim earn DGA noms
- AP Sources: Blatter calls Rogge to apologize
- FIFA warns Portugal over failure to reform rules
- Manie Barron, agent and editor, dies at age 55
- Hundreds of Christians demonstrate on Cairo's edge
- Report: Danish ship attacked in Gulf of Aden
- AP ENTERPRISE: Shadow over Pakistan security grows
- Lower corn and soybean output sends prices surging
- Prosecutor: Ex-CIA agent lied about militant past
- US man arrested in threats against US lawmaker
- Torrential rain, mudslides in Brazil kill 140
- UCI appeals Pellizotti's doping case to CAS
- Ohio judge wants unruly man's mouth taped in court
- Union aims to organize US southern auto plants
- Man arrested in threats against US congressman
- 6 in US charged in weapons, drug smuggling case
- Tyler Perry earns 19 NAACP Image Award nominations
- Oil settles higher as supplies drop
- Hezbollah and its allies topple Lebanon government
- Corn, soybean prices skyrocket on supply report
- Los Angeles County retires last diesel buses
- Trans-Alaska pipeline restarted despite leak
- Spanish Football Results
- Clinton: Arizona shooting a 'form of extremism'
- US ranchers kill 3 escaped Hearst Ranch zebras
- Army warns those planning Ivory Coast attacks
- Sevilla rallies to draw 3-3 at Villarreal in cup
- US woman claims $190M Mega Millions prize
- Stocks close higher as worries about Europe ease
- Archie Comics expands reach with digital versions
- Winter storm buries parts of US Northeast in snow
- Vidal takes over as Denver mayor
- Fiji Rugby Union seeks to quell lottery concerns
- Uma Thurman stalker wants to reduce new NY charges
- Conan OK with Letterman, not so much with Leno
- Sister of slain Las Vegas dancer curses defendant
- Panama seeks extradition of Noriega for 2nd time
- Birmingham signs Bentley on loan from Tottenham
- Journalists to launch News Corp's iPad newspaper
- English Football Results
- Eto'o scores twice as Inter Milan beats Genoa 3-2
- Haiti falls silent to remember earthquake victims
- Protesters climb trees to save US oak grove
- Obama to be US consoler at Arizona service
- US senators say military cyber ops not disclosed
- Arsenal upset in cup, Liverpool beaten in league
- Corn, soybean prices skyrocket on supply report
- Big band singer Margaret Whiting dies in US at 86
- Gen. Vang Pao's memorial to be held in California
- Canceled US flights piling up with Northeast snow
- Odesnik begins comeback from HGH suspension
- Winfrey's film flop caused mac-and-cheese binge
- Mexican official: 34,612 drug-war deaths in 4 yrs
- Haiti marks solemn anniversary, 1 year since quake
- Torrential rain, mudslides in Brazil kill 239
- Queen makes private donation for Australia floods
- Archie Comics expands reach in the digital world
- Canada heralds seal deal with China
- Army will 'retaliate' in Ivory Coast
- Messi hits 3 goals in Barcelona's 5-0 win
- UAW renews effort to organize southern auto plants
- Romney stepping down from Marriott board, again
- Celtic salvages draw against last-place Hamilton
- Jazz forward Kirilenko becomes US citizen
- Mavs' Nowitzki out vs. Pacers
- DA wants further investigation into Lindsay Lohan
- Obama visits Giffords at Arizona hospital
- Lionel Messi hits 3 goals in Barcelona's 5-0 win
- Pentagon chief huddles with allies about NKorea
- IndyCars' greatest names team up on military tour
- Thursday, January 20
- Torrential rain, mudslides in Brazil kill 257
- Trans-Alaska oil pipeline restarted despite leak
- Haiti mourn quake dead, find hope in own resilency
- Portugal clears bond hurdle but outlook still dark
- Inmet, Lundin to combine into new copper producer
- A visit to Cheung Chau island in Hong Kong harbor
- Hiking China: Yellow Mountain, Tiger Leaping Gorge
- Dutch government enforcing taxes on prostitution
- Aust. has rebuilding task 'of postwar proportions'
- Palin's words reach back to sordid history
- Obama visits congresswoman at Arizona hospital
- SKorean central bank raises rate to 2.75 percent
- Haiti mourn quake dead, find hope in own strength
- Obama says polarized nation needs healing
- Obama: Giffords 'knows we're here'
- Australia rebuilding task 'of postwar proportions'
- Obama to those at service: 'We can be better'
- Asian shares rise on easing Europe worries
- Jamaica opens new airport named for Ian Fleming
- Conan OK with Letterman, not so much with Leno
- Guatemala bus bombing death toll rises to 9
- PCs sales in 2010: Tale of the Tablet
- World Bank: China to drive Asian growth
- Japan machinery orders fall for third month
- Nadal, Wozniacki top seeds for Aust. Open
- NZ rescuers save 1 beached whale, 4 others die
- Obama says polarized nation needs healing
- International movie marketplace gets all 'Tangled'
- World Bank: China to drive Asian growth
- Armstrong bemoans cycling's doping record
- SKorean central bank raises rate to 2.75 percent
- Protesters climb trees to save Calif. oak grove
- Court questions overturning of Marine conviction
- Police: actor Peter Fonda finds dead body in car
- Lightning beat Capitals to lead division
- Debt forces Mandala Airlines to ground all planes
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Pacers in a Rush to beat Mavericks
- Watchdog group: Freedom slipped worldwide in 2010
- On shootings, politics, Palin plays by her rules
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- ECB seen leaving interest rates unchanged
- Heineken Open results
- Debt forces Mandala Airlines to ground all planes
- Hornets win in overtime to snap Magic streak
- Nalbandian ousts Isner in Auckland
- Obama tells polarized nation: 'We can be better'
- Hobart International results
- Indonesian police say toy salesman raped 96 kids
- Bomb attacks kill 2 in Pakistan
- Oil hovers below $92 at 2-year high
- Sydney International results
- Asian shares rise on easing Europe worries
- China hotel fire kills 10, 4 others hospitalized
- Federer, Nadal to lead flood relief benefit
- Israel troops on alert after Lebanon govt falls
- Euro slips after gaining on Portuguese auction
- Afghan official: child killed in Jalalabad blast
- Tanker capsizes on Rhine in Germany
- Rain washes out Thursday play at Kooyong Classic
- Clijsters, Li in Sydney women's final
- Iran invites foreign experts to nuclear sites
- Bomb attacks kill 4 police officers in Pakistan
- Tesco sales up 7.6 pct in 6 weeks to Jan 8
- Oil hovers below $92 near 2-year high
- Baghdad bombs kill 2 at start of Biden visit
- Vietnam engagement party boat sinks; 4 dead
- Australians warned not to return to flooded homes
- Government fall plunges Lebanon into uncertainty
- NZ police abandon effort to recover miners' bodies
- China, Tajikistan sign border agreement
- Court to issue ruling on Berlusconi's immunity law
- Commerzbank plans capital increase
- Clinton says Mideast faces disaster without reform
- SKorean police say Google violated laws
- Nigeria ruling party to hold presidential primary
- All eyes on Spain as Treasury holds bond auction
- French prime minister: UK should back integration
- World shares mixed following Portugal bond auction
- Turkish PM: Israel must remove foreign minister
- Tesco's UK sales over holidays disappoint
- Security tight before Nigeria ruling party primary
- Marseille looking to bounce back against Bordeaux
- Court to issue ruling on Berlusconi's immunity law
- Japan PM to reshuffle Cabinet to push for reforms
- Sporadic clashes overnight despite Tunisia curfew
- All eyes on Spanish bond auction amid debt woes
- Defense lawyers balk in Bahrain 'coup plot' trial
- Moody's puts Cyprus on call for rating downgrade
- Debt-conscious UK to close 2 prisons
- Hearing set for Black as he bids to remain free
- Marseille looking to bounce back against Bordeaux
- Peugeot Citroen vehicle sales grew 13 pct in 2010
- Man arrested after store siege shuts London street
- 21 dead, 270,000 homeless in Sri Lankan floods
- Fiat's Turin plant workers to vote on new contract
- China unlikely to accept Iran invite to tour nukes
- Bayern begins chase of Dortmund with new 'keeper
- Ferrari drivers: Cars have become too complicated
- Spain sees good demand, higher rate in bond sale
- Inter Milan aiming to continue run of form
- UK factory ouput up 5.6 pct on year in November
- Inter aims to continue strong start under Leonardo
- Amir's lawyer hopeful in spot-fixing case
- Mount Etna comes back to life with brief eruption
- China, Tajikistan sign border agreement
- Carter: Int'l community should erase Sudan's debt
- India, China in new visa row over disputed state
- Government fall plunges Lebanon into uncertainty
- SKorea, Japan probe alleged maritime violation
- Struggling Reds desperate for win in derby match
- Germany critical of Greek stance in war claim
- Lithuania to Belarus: Reconsider OSCE eviction
- IOC approves timeline for 2020 Olympic bids
- UK abolishes forced retirement at 65
- Iran invites foreign experts to nuclear sites
- Clinton: Israel makes its own decisions
- IOC approves timeline for 2020 Olympic bids
- Clijsters, Li reach Sydney International final
- Euro holds ground after Spanish auction
- Tainted dairy products still on Chinese market
- Italy easily sells bonds but yields rise
- Army warns troops will retaliate in Ivory Coast
- UK coalition government faces first election test
- Irish police seize IRA dissidents' weapons factory
- Lithuania marks anniversary of Soviet crackdown
- Greek transport workers strike, defying court
- Inter aims to continue strong start under Leonardo
- Singapore limits mortgages to slow price increases
- Biden: Iraq's success in US interest
- Groth advances to semifinals at Hobart
- Alonso hints at exhibition duel with Rossi
- Acid-laden tanker capsizes on Rhine in Germany
- Germany critical of Greek stance in war claim
- Russia lukewarm about further nuclear arms cuts
- Officials: Swiss national killed in Tunisia unrest
- Adamu, Temarii formally appeal FIFA suspensions
- Polish widow defends general in presidential crash
- Cambodia's Khmer Rouge trial gets go-ahead
- Struggling Reds desperate for win in derby match
- UK looking at Experian, insurers in pricing probe
- Spain sees good demand, higher rate in bond sale
- Infosys quarterly profit rises 14.2 percent
- Official: UN air crew kidnapped in Darfur
- Australia defender Neill concerned with floods
- Jean II Makoun sets for Villa move
- English Football Fixtures
- Oscar-winner Fellowes takes seat in House of Lords
- Bank of England holds base rate at 0.5 percent
- 4 more reported dead in latest Tunisian unrest
- Confucius shows up on China's Tiananmen Square
- US criticizes torture of detainees in Kyrgyzstan
- Successful bond auctions ease euro fears, for now
- Turkish PM: Israel must remove foreign minister
- IOC suspends Ghana's national Olympic committee
- Russia lukewarm about further nuclear arms cuts
- Arsenal striker Wellington sent to Levante on loan
- Accused Russian spy must wait to fight deportation
- Bank of England holds base rate at 0.5 percent
- US criticizes torture of detainees in Kyrgyzstan
- Brazil slides toll up, survivors tell of horrors
- Accusations of lies at core of case against Posada
- Fiat's Turin plant workers to vote on new contract
- Oil hovers below $92, near 2-year high
- Carter: Int'l community should erase Sudan's debt
- Officials: UN air crew kidnapped in Darfur
- Japan PM to reshuffle Cabinet to push for reforms
- Results of new EU bank stress tests due mid-2011
- Jordan's Islamists to join opposition protests
- ECB rates unchanged, focus on bond buying
- Nigeria's ruling party to choose its candidate
- US trade official says Doha deal possible in 2011
- Australia captain Neill concerned with floods
- IBM computer taking on 'Jeopardy!' champs for $1M
- Leicester signs Nigeria striker Yakubu on loan
- DeLay says he was victim of political prosecution
- USS Enterprise deploys without ex-commander
- Sri Lanka prepares to face flood-borne epidemics
- Skeet Ulrich exits in 'Law & Order' cast shuffle
- Woman gets 18 to 60 years in Facebook-feud crash
- Norwegian electric carmaker adds US jobs
- Usher delays Germany opening due to illness
- Irish premier Cowen faces renewed pressure to quit
- Barcelona aims for record unbeaten run vs .Malaga
- Chinese spend big on Belgian racing pigeons
- Stocks flat ahead of report on jobless claims
- AT&T to take $2.7 billion charge in 4Q
- Greek strikes continue amid spike in unemployment
- Russia protests US treatment of arms suspect wife
- Euro pushes higher after Spanish auction
- Nicolas Cage films Ghost Rider sequel in Turkey
- Ivory Coast: UN vehicle ablaze in Abidjan area
- More Americans applied for jobless aid last week
- FIFA's Prince Ali calls for uniting Asian football
- Australia floods recede to reveal extent of damage
- NY judge to review massive Madoff settlement
- Trade deficit narrows 0.3 percent in November
- Higher energy, food costs lift US wholesale prices
- Turkey prepares to host Iran nuclear talks
- Sri Lanka prepares for flood-borne diseases
- Germany bans Heckler & Koch arms exports to Mexico
- Marathon Oil to spin off its downstream business
- GE buying Lineage Power in $520 million deal
- ECB rates unchanged despite inflation pickup
- Stocks set to fall after jobless claims report
- More Americans applied for jobless aid last week
- Former governor Edwin Edwards out of prison
- Clubs set to fight FIFA over international matches
- Ariel Ortega joins All Boys on 6-month loan
- Barcelona aims for record unbeaten run vs .Malaga
- 'Boston' Rob and Russell returning to 'Survivor'
- Report: al-Qaida claims Niger kidnapping
- US trade official says Doha deal possible in 2011
- Documents detail US shooting suspect's outbursts
- More people applied for jobless aid last week
- Higher energy and food costs lift wholesale prices
- England Ashes star awarded Freedom of London
- New violence in Tunisian capital; 4 dead overnight
- ECB rates unchanged despite inflation pickup
- Czechs to sell 36 subsonic L-159 aircraft
- Marathon Oil to spin off its refining business
- EU, Azerbaijan sign gas deal to bypass Russia
- Polish PM: Russian plane crash report incomplete
- Moody's warns US, Europe countries on rising costs
- EU, Azerbaijan sign gas deal to bypass Russia
- Hamas deploys forces to shore up cease-fire
- Report: 2 men arrested trying to enter UK palace
- Stocks fall after weak unemployment claims report
- Stocks fall after weak unemployment claims report
- Stocks fall after weak unemployment claims report
- Stocks fall after weak unemployment claims report
- Stocks fall after weak unemployment claims report
- Stocks fall after weak unemployment claims report
- Gates drops hard line on unpopular US Okinawa base
- Gates drops hard line on unpopular US Okinawa base
- Gates drops hard line on unpopular US Okinawa base
- Gates drops hard line on unpopular US Okinawa base
- Gates drops hard line on unpopular US Okinawa base
- Gates drops hard line on unpopular US Okinawa base
- Gates drops hard line on unpopular US Okinawa base
- Israel troops on alert after Lebanon govt falls
- Israel troops on alert after Lebanon govt falls
- Israel troops on alert after Lebanon govt falls
- Israel troops on alert after Lebanon govt falls
- Israel troops on alert after Lebanon govt falls
- Israel troops on alert after Lebanon govt falls
- Ivory Coast mob beats driver of UN vehicle
- Ivory Coast mob beats driver of UN vehicle
- Ivory Coast mob beats driver of UN vehicle
- Ivory Coast mob beats driver of UN vehicle
- Ivory Coast mob beats driver of UN vehicle
- Ivory Coast mob beats driver of UN vehicle
- Work to start on Olympic water polo arena
- Work to start on Olympic water polo arena
- Work to start on Olympic water polo arena
- Work to start on Olympic water polo arena
- Work to start on Olympic water polo arena
- Work to start on Olympic water polo arena
- Work to start on Olympic water polo arena
- England Ashes star awarded Freedom of London
- England Ashes star awarded Freedom of London
- England Ashes star awarded Freedom of London
- England Ashes star awarded Freedom of London
- England Ashes star awarded Freedom of London
- England Ashes star awarded Freedom of London
- England Ashes star awarded Freedom of London
- Japan PM to reshuffle Cabinet to push for reforms
- Japan PM to reshuffle Cabinet to push for reforms
- Japan PM to reshuffle Cabinet to push for reforms
- Japan PM to reshuffle Cabinet to push for reforms
- Japan PM to reshuffle Cabinet to push for reforms
- Japan PM to reshuffle Cabinet to push for reforms
- Japan PM to reshuffle Cabinet to push for reforms
- New violence in Tunisian capital; 4 dead overnight
- New violence in Tunisian capital; 4 dead overnight
- New violence in Tunisian capital; 4 dead overnight
- New violence in Tunisian capital; 4 dead overnight
- New violence in Tunisian capital; 4 dead overnight
- New violence in Tunisian capital; 4 dead overnight
- Sri Lanka prepares for flood-borne diseases
- Sri Lanka prepares for flood-borne diseases
- Sri Lanka prepares for flood-borne diseases
- Sri Lanka prepares for flood-borne diseases
- Sri Lanka prepares for flood-borne diseases
- Sri Lanka prepares for flood-borne diseases
- Sri Lanka prepares for flood-borne diseases
- EU, Azerbaijan sign gas deal to bypass Russia
- EU, Azerbaijan sign gas deal to bypass Russia
- EU, Azerbaijan sign gas deal to bypass Russia
- EU, Azerbaijan sign gas deal to bypass Russia
- EU, Azerbaijan sign gas deal to bypass Russia
- EU, Azerbaijan sign gas deal to bypass Russia
- IOC suspends Ghana's national Olympic committee
- IOC suspends Ghana's national Olympic committee
- IOC suspends Ghana's national Olympic committee
- IOC suspends Ghana's national Olympic committee
- IOC suspends Ghana's national Olympic committee
- IOC suspends Ghana's national Olympic committee
- IOC suspends Ghana's national Olympic committee
- ECB warns on inflation, seeks bolder crisis action
- ECB warns on inflation, seeks bolder crisis action
- ECB warns on inflation, seeks bolder crisis action
- ECB warns on inflation, seeks bolder crisis action
- ECB warns on inflation, seeks bolder crisis action
- ECB warns on inflation, seeks bolder crisis action
- Austrian dailies, others slam Hungarian media law
- Austrian dailies, others slam Hungarian media law
- Austrian dailies, others slam Hungarian media law
- Austrian dailies, others slam Hungarian media law
- Austrian dailies, others slam Hungarian media law
- Austrian dailies, others slam Hungarian media law
- Gates drops hard line on unpopular US Okinawa base
- Gates drops hard line on unpopular US Okinawa base
- Gates drops hard line on unpopular US Okinawa base
- Gates drops hard line on unpopular US Okinawa base
- Gates drops hard line on unpopular US Okinawa base
- Gates drops hard line on unpopular US Okinawa base
- Gates drops hard line on unpopular US Okinawa base
- Golden Globes stage to shine with 30,000 crystals
- Golden Globes stage to shine with 30,000 crystals
- Golden Globes stage to shine with 30,000 crystals
- Golden Globes stage to shine with 30,000 crystals
- Golden Globes stage to shine with 30,000 crystals
- Golden Globes stage to shine with 30,000 crystals
- EU president Hungary: hopeful no bailouts needed
- EU president Hungary: hopeful no bailouts needed
- EU president Hungary: hopeful no bailouts needed
- EU president Hungary: hopeful no bailouts needed
- EU president Hungary: hopeful no bailouts needed
- EU president Hungary: hopeful no bailouts needed
- Lithuania to Belarus: Reconsider OSCE eviction
- Lithuania to Belarus: Reconsider OSCE eviction
- Lithuania to Belarus: Reconsider OSCE eviction
- Lithuania to Belarus: Reconsider OSCE eviction
- Lithuania to Belarus: Reconsider OSCE eviction
- Lithuania to Belarus: Reconsider OSCE eviction
- German gets 4 years for making porn in Somalia
- German gets 4 years for making porn in Somalia
- German gets 4 years for making porn in Somalia
- German gets 4 years for making porn in Somalia
- German gets 4 years for making porn in Somalia
- German gets 4 years for making porn in Somalia
- `Social Network,' `King's Speech' duel at Globes
- `Social Network,' `King's Speech' duel at Globes
- `Social Network,' `King's Speech' duel at Globes
- `Social Network,' `King's Speech' duel at Globes
- `Social Network,' `King's Speech' duel at Globes
- `Social Network,' `King's Speech' duel at Globes
- USS Enterprise to deploy without ex-commander
- USS Enterprise to deploy without ex-commander
- USS Enterprise to deploy without ex-commander
- USS Enterprise to deploy without ex-commander
- USS Enterprise to deploy without ex-commander
- USS Enterprise to deploy without ex-commander
- Inmet-Lundin merger to strengthen copper industry
- Inmet-Lundin merger to strengthen copper industry
- Inmet-Lundin merger to strengthen copper industry
- Inmet-Lundin merger to strengthen copper industry
- Inmet-Lundin merger to strengthen copper industry
- Inmet-Lundin merger to strengthen copper industry
- GE buying Lineage Power in $520 million deal
- GE buying Lineage Power in $520 million deal
- GE buying Lineage Power in $520 million deal
- GE buying Lineage Power in $520 million deal
- GE buying Lineage Power in $520 million deal
- GE buying Lineage Power in $520 million deal
- Maritz, Mordt share 1st-round lead at Joburg Open
- Maritz, Mordt share 1st-round lead at Joburg Open
- Maritz, Mordt share 1st-round lead at Joburg Open
- Maritz, Mordt share 1st-round lead at Joburg Open
- Maritz, Mordt share 1st-round lead at Joburg Open
- Maritz, Mordt share 1st-round lead at Joburg Open
- Maritz, Mordt share 1st-round lead at Joburg Open
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- On shootings, politics, Palin plays by her rules
- On shootings, politics, Palin plays by her rules
- On shootings, politics, Palin plays by her rules
- On shootings, politics, Palin plays by her rules
- On shootings, politics, Palin plays by her rules
- On shootings, politics, Palin plays by her rules
- Laver: Nadal's 4 for 4 wouldn't be true Grand Slam
- Inmet-Lundin merger to strengthen copper industry
- Zaitseva wins women's 15K biathlon World Cup race
- FIFA's Prince Ali urges unity in Asian football
- Stocks dip after unemployment applications rise
- Germany bans Heckler & Koch arms exports to Mexico
- Euro surges after Spanish auction, ECB comments
- Sales jump for book featuring girl slain in US
- Rogge: Talks needed with FIFA to avoid 2022 clash
- Protester killed, journalist injured in Tunisia
- Husband seeks control of ailing Etta James money
- AT&T to take $2.7 billion benefits charge in 4Q
- First witness retakes stand in Posada trial
- US agency orders lowering pain reliever in Vicodin
- ECB warns on inflation, seeks bolder crisis action
- Polish PM: Russian plane crash report incomplete
- Irish leader won't quit over Ireland's debt crisis
- Honduran vote opens way to lifting term limits
- Jeb Bush guides Republican outreach to Latinos
- Falling ice kills Russian boy, injures others
- Hungry baboons lead to S.African fruit discovery
- US agency orders lowering pain reliever in Vicodin
- Judges skeptical of detainee case against Rumsfeld
- Bahamas PM predicts economy to grow in 2011
- Lebanon's premier traveling to Turkey for talks
- Italy: Court ruling weakens Berlusconi's immunity
- Qatar fine $2,000 over press violation
- Maritz, Mordt share 1st-round lead at Joburg Open
- Europe bond sales, weak US jobs report hurt dollar
- Man dies in collision with Dakar Rally competitor
- Qatar fined $2,000 over news conference violation
- Iran hostages to gather, mark 30 years of freedom
- Czechs grant asylum to former Ukraine minister
- US court: Filmmaker gave up journalistic freedom
- Lithuania to Belarus: Reconsider OSCE eviction
- Renault files complaint in spying case
- French PM: Eurozone needs closer cooperation
- French PM: Eurozone needs closer cooperation
- French PM: Eurozone needs closer cooperation
- French PM: Eurozone needs closer cooperation
- French PM: Eurozone needs closer cooperation
- French PM: Eurozone needs closer cooperation
- French PM: Eurozone needs closer cooperation
- French PM: Eurozone needs closer cooperation
- French PM: Eurozone needs closer cooperation
- French PM: Eurozone needs closer cooperation
- French PM: Eurozone needs closer cooperation
- French PM: Eurozone needs closer cooperation
- On shootings, politics, Palin plays by her rules
- On shootings, politics, Palin plays by her rules
- On shootings, politics, Palin plays by her rules
- On shootings, politics, Palin plays by her rules
- On shootings, politics, Palin plays by her rules
- On shootings, politics, Palin plays by her rules
- First witness retakes stand in Posada trial
- First witness retakes stand in Posada trial
- First witness retakes stand in Posada trial
- First witness retakes stand in Posada trial
- First witness retakes stand in Posada trial
- First witness retakes stand in Posada trial
- Protester killed, journalist wounded in Tunisia
- Protester killed, journalist wounded in Tunisia
- Protester killed, journalist wounded in Tunisia
- Protester killed, journalist wounded in Tunisia
- Protester killed, journalist wounded in Tunisia
- Protester killed, journalist wounded in Tunisia
- Albanian ex-minister accuses successor of bribery
- Albanian ex-minister accuses successor of bribery
- Albanian ex-minister accuses successor of bribery
- Albanian ex-minister accuses successor of bribery
- Albanian ex-minister accuses successor of bribery
- Albanian ex-minister accuses successor of bribery
- USS Enterprise to deploy without ex-commander
- USS Enterprise to deploy without ex-commander
- USS Enterprise to deploy without ex-commander
- USS Enterprise to deploy without ex-commander
- USS Enterprise to deploy without ex-commander
- USS Enterprise to deploy without ex-commander
- Dashiell Hammett story gets posthumous release
- Dashiell Hammett story gets posthumous release
- Dashiell Hammett story gets posthumous release
- Dashiell Hammett story gets posthumous release
- Dashiell Hammett story gets posthumous release
- Dashiell Hammett story gets posthumous release
- Lady Gaga, Eminem, Perry to perform at Grammys
- Lady Gaga, Eminem, Perry to perform at Grammys
- Lady Gaga, Eminem, Perry to perform at Grammys
- Lady Gaga, Eminem, Perry to perform at Grammys
- Lady Gaga, Eminem, Perry to perform at Grammys
- Lady Gaga, Eminem, Perry to perform at Grammys
- WikiLeaks provides $15,000 to soldier's defense
- WikiLeaks provides $15,000 to soldier's defense
- WikiLeaks provides $15,000 to soldier's defense
- WikiLeaks provides $15,000 to soldier's defense
- WikiLeaks provides $15,000 to soldier's defense
- WikiLeaks provides $15,000 to soldier's defense
- Jury picked for ex-cops in immigrant death case
- Are Geographic Designations Worthwhile?
- U.S.: Obama urges nation to honor youngest Ariz. victim
- Ivory Coast: Three UN cars burned in latest Ivory Coast violence
- Iraq: Biden: Iraq's success in U.S. interest
- Lebanon: Government fall plunges Lebanon into uncertainty
- Brazil: 355 die in Brazil slides, survivors relate horrors
- U.S.: Obama urged to reaffirm U.S. security commitment to Taiwan
- Taipei City: Finance Ministry denies report on luxury tax
- Taipei City: Legislator defends TV proposal against S. Korean concern
- Taipei City: 'Smart' vending machine unveiled to help make decision
- Taipei City: Taiwan to build monument to honor outstanding expatriates
- Taipei City: Embedded advertising from China prohibited: MAC
- Taipei City: Senior government retirees might see high-interest benefits cut
- South Korea: Legislator defends TV proposal against S. Korean concern
- U.S.: Taiwan remains one of world's freest countries: Freedom House
- NASA names backup for Giffords' husband on shuttle
- Caribbean news briefs
- Australian Open men's capsules
- Friday, January 21
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Gates: US troops help keep NKorea, China at bay
- Australian Open women's capsules
- Atty: Rapper 'relieved' at admitting '93 NY shoot
- Tiger mom's memoir meets ferocious roar
- Total spent on video games in US flat in 2010
- Release of Suu Kyi may boost Myanmar tourism
- Obama could get political boost from Tucson speech
- Guyana recognizes a Palestinian state
- Backstreet Boy AJ McLean heading back to rehab
- Marsh makes light of `Downton'-`Upstairs' clash
- Nadal to face Brazilian in 1st round at Aust Open
- Recording from '05 heard at ex-CIA agent's trial
- Paul Giamatti thrives in depicting life's disorder
- After shooting, Arizona ponders contradictions
- Dire Straits' song should be censored
- Ex-Sen. Bob Dole out of hospital, feeling 'better'
- With a little help, Franklin delivers new novel
- Gates: US can sail in waters China says restricted
- Philippines, Muslim rebels to resume talks
- Haiti president unhappily receives election report
- `Potter,' `Pirates,' `Twilight' lead big film year
- Nadal to face Brazilian in 1st round at Aust Open
- Mel Gibson's next film to debut at Texas festival
- US county sued over Ten Commandments plaque
- 5 most accomplished Ron Howard films
- San Want gears up for Valentine’s Day
- Wu Tien-chang’s digital artworks seek the essence of Taiwan’s soul
- Besiktas: Iverson back in Turkey next month
- Police not military to lead 2012 Olympics security
- Babel accepts FA charge after Twitter post
- Saudi Arabia out of Asian Cup after loss to Jordan
- NATO: 2 Afghan civilians killed in violence
- 3 UN cars burned in latest Ivory Coast violence
- Strong quake hits New Caledonia islands in Pacific
- Falling ice kills Russian boy, injures others
- Mortars fired from Afghanistan kill 8 in Pakistan
- Belarus boy faces orphanage after parents jailed
- US moves to limit speculative commodity trades
- Obama to meet with Pakistan's president on Friday
- Hamas deploys forces to stop Gaza rocket fire
- Obama to meet with Pakistan's president Friday
- US judge approves massive Madoff settlement
- Australia's floods a glimpse of warmer future
- Baboons make sweet discovery in South Africa
- Stocks mixed after unemployment applications rise
- Evidence mounts over John Paul II beatification
- US judge OKs $7.2B deal against Madoff beneficiary
- Merkel visit to Israel in jeopardy over strike
- Abu Dhabi comes to aid of struggling developer
- At congresswoman's bedside, good news keeps coming
- Convicted Palin hacker reports to prison camp
- JFK library opens 1st online presidential archive
- Chisora camp piles pressure on Wladimir Klitschko
- 355 die in Brazil slides, survivors relate horrors
- Renault files complaint in spying case
- Messi pushes Barca to sign Guardiola to extension
- US moves to limit speculative commodity trades
- Egypt charges policeman in shooting of Christian
- Kuwait pledges probe into detainee death
- Side air bags to be improved to protect motorists
- Abu Dhabi comes to aid of struggling developer
- Nigeria: Anti-graft body questions 12 oil execs
- Obama urges country to heal after Arizona shooting
- Chinese spend big on Belgian racing pigeons
- Congresswoman recovering, Obama urges civility
- Riots erupt around Tunisian capital
- Carrefour takes (EURO)550 million charge in Brazil
- Italy: Court ruling weakens Berlusconi's immunity
- Showtime says no to `The Kennedys' miniseries
- Merkel visit to Israel in jeopardy over strike
- 4 held in Greek terror raids
- Iran hostage reunion planned at West Point
- Groups says it will sue over polar bear habitat
- Japan defeats Syria 2-1 in Asian Cup
- Hezbollah aims for more political power in Lebanon
- Corinthians signs Peruvian midfielder Ramirez
- Messi pushes Barca to sign Guardiola to extension
- US cable ties crime boss to Uzbek government
- Biden addresses US troops in Baghdad
- Carey Mulligan to return to a New York stage
- Play washed out at Sony Open in Hawaii
- Carrefour takes (EURO)550 million charge in Brazil
- Police not military to lead 2012 Olympics security
- Prosecutors: Army translator lied about Iraq ties
- Browns' hire Pat Shurmur as coach
- 9/11 flag unfurled at Arizona girl's funeral
- Bahamas predicts economy to grow in 2011
- 6 UN vehicles attacked in Ivory Coast
- Nigeria: Ruling party votes for primary candidate
- Starbucks allies with Tata Coffee in India
- Tunisian president vows to slash food prices
- NASA names shuttle backup for Giffords' husband
- Nigeria: Ruling party votes for primary candidate
- Researcher finds easy solution for test anxiety
- Striker Mauro Boselli joins Genoa from Wigan
- Sadr return complicates US troop presence in Iraq
- UK abolishes forced retirement at 65
- Rooney's brother selected by Red Bulls
- Denmark's Conservative Party leader steps down
- UK coalition government faces first election test
- Juventus striker Amauri open to Palermo move
- Shot US congresswoman makes progress
- 2011 to top 2010 record of 1 million foreclosures
- US drilling chief wants higher fines for offenses
- Laver: Nadal's 4 in row wouldn't be Grand Slam
- Bologna & officials penalized for not paying wages
- Tunisian president suggests he won't seek new term
- Navy carrier deploys without former commander
- US: Indonesia should honor military reform promise
- Newcomers, veterans both nominated in Brit Awards
- Trial for 3 ex-cops opens in US immigrant death
- US hopeful Cuba will let jailed American leave
- Black arrives at Chicago courthouse for hearing
- Report: al-Qaida claims Niger kidnapping
- Al-Attiyah nears victory; Sainz breaks suspension
- Saudi Arabia makes shock Asian Cup exit
- Authorities: US man talked to terrorism suspects
- Football star pleads guilty to 2 NY misdemeanors
- Moody's warns US, Europe countries on rising costs
- US rushes to strengthen local Afghan governments
- Honduran vote could open way to re-election
- Judge sets June resentencing date for Conrad Black
- Mexico to play Paraguay in March friendly in US
- Corn extends rally Argentina weather concerns
- Jailed man's suit: Rodent bit me in genitals
- Merck stops trial for potential blood thinner
- US cable ties crime boss to Uzbek government
- Mayor shot to death in southern Mexico
- US court: Filmmaker gave up journalistic freedom
- Prosecutors: No retrial of Black on tossed charges
- Ivory Coast: Mobs, security forces attack UN cars
- Lawrence Taylor pleads guilty to 2 NY misdemeanors
- Stocks dip after unemployment applications rise
- NY official settles Merrill Lynch fraud suit
- 368 die in Brazil slides, survivors relate horrors
- Intel's 4Q net leaps 48 pct
- Jury deliberating in boy Uzi death trial
- Intel's 4Q net leaps 48 pct in sign of PC strength
- US man guilty of trying to export arms to Iran
- US saw mafia-ridden Italy region as 'failed state'
- US saw mafia-ridden Italy region as 'failed state'
- NY's Met Opera agrees to improve wheelchair access
- Mark Cuban sues UFL, says $5 million loan unpaid
- Juventus beats Catania 2-0 in Italian Cup
- DomRep resumes deportations of Haitian migrants
- Arizona shootings hang over King tribute
- Italian Football Results
- Box Office Preview: Most green going to 'Hornet'
- Envoy allowed to meet with jailed American in Cuba
- Adult film head: I'll make Octomom's Feb. payment
- Tunisian leader says he will step down in 2014
- NZ seeks atonement in 2nd test against Pakistan
- Corn extends rally on Argentina weather concerns
- US Justice Dept's national security chief leaves
- Juventus striker Toni injures knee in Italian Cup
- Broncos hire former Panthers coach John Fox
- USVI police: New York man facing sex charges
- Laid-back Diaw fuels Bobcats in own, unique way
- Treasury prices rise to break short losing streak
- Mexican party says election representative beaten
- Recording from 2005 played at ex-CIA agent trial
- US jury deciding fate of accused Iraqi agent
- Diplomats complain about no US bank accounts
- Envoy: Afghanistan was chance to 'redeem' UK army
- Judge refuses to order action on drilling permits
- US shooting victim remembered at her funeral
- Early T. Rex ancestor found in South America
- Recording from 2005 heard at ex-CIA agent's trial
- 4 charged in death of onetime Lauryn Hill bassist
- Paris Hilton to star in Oxygen reality TV show
- First step at breeding bird-flu resistant chickens
- 381 die in Brazil slides, survivors relate horrors
- Malta priest accused of sex abuse dies
- Bank dividend details awaited in earnings reports
- Ronaldo's 30th goal guides Madrid past Atletico
- 2 get probation for help in Pentagon ammo fraud
- Ronaldo's 31st goal guides Madrid past Atletico
- Server chips key to Intel's 48 pct net income leap
- Computer could make 2 "Jeopardy!" champs deep blue
- Higher commodity prices may spur inflation
- Diplomats complain about no US bank accounts
- Silence greets calls for changes in gun laws
- Puerto Rico aims to protect newly discovered reefs
- West Texas workers fired at by gunman in Mexico
- Delta considers order for up to 200 new planes
- Colombia police nab go-between with Mexican cartel
- Judge approves $7.5M payment to Marcos victims
- Judge refuses to order action on drilling permits
- Michael Phelps starting to eye London Olympics
- Off-Off-Broadway pioneer Ellen Stewart dies
- Citigroup rescue limited taxpayer risk: watchdog
- Nadal going for 4th straight major at Aussie Open
- Study tracks salmon coping with warming river
- Wozniacki to face Dulko in 1st round at Aust Open
- Real Madrid confirms its looking to sign striker
- 464 die in Brazil slides, survivors relate horrors
- SeaWorld: 'Dine with Shamu' returns after tragedy
- Off-Off-Broadway pioneer Ellen Stewart dies
- A memoir is dangerous in new Jon Robin Baitz play
- The 'Importance' of Oscar Wilde proved again
- Watchdog: Citigroup rescue limited taxpayer risk
- Rogen waits out doubters for his superhero turn
- Jeb Bush: Republicans need to reach out to Latinos
- Asian shares lackluster in early trading
- US sales of video game content flat in 2010
- Philippines, Muslim rebels to resume talks
- A unique friendship flourishes in `Portlandia'
- Nalbandian, Ferrer into Auckland tennis final
- NY court: Filmmaker gave up journalistic freedom
- Planning world domination with the Zac Brown Band
- 'Heartache and grief': Australia sees flood damage
- SKorea says Japan will release, fine fisherman
- Asian shares lackluster after weak US jobs data
- Nicaragua probes 3 federal judges in drug case
- Japan replaces Cabinet in push to revive economy
- 476 die in Brazil slides, survivors relate horrors
- NY court: Filmmaker gave up journalism freedom
- Funds for presidential trip stolen in Argentina
- Rangers end Canucks long streak
- 'Spider-Man' delays Broadway opening for 3rd time
- Qantas to pay settlement in US price-fixing suit
- Gunmen kill 9th police officer in northern Mexico
- China sets goals to reduce emissions of pollutants
- Review: Generic `Green Hornet' has no sting
- Japan's palace holds annual poetry reading
- Taiwan to probe if stories are Chinese advertising
- Any pause in harsh rhetoric may be short-lived
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Some question pep rally atmosphere at Obama speech
- US inmate executed in killing of estranged wife
- Oil falls to near $91 on weak US jobs market
- Phelps starting to eye London Olympics
- Nigerian president wins primary election
- Nigerian president wins primary election
- Members of Japan's new Cabinet named Friday
- China nabs train ticket scalpers ahead of holiday
- Ex-World Cup ref pleads guilty in NY drug case
- Intel 4Q a window into industry's inflection point
- Gates: NKorea must show good faith for new talks
- Asian shares mixed after weak US jobs data
- Indonesia torture video soldiers on minor charges
- Female police officer shot dead in Pakistan
- Australian city digs out from icky, sticky muck
- Chinese farmer gets life for evading highway tolls
- Iraq's oil expansion plans face major challenges
- Carnival, other cruise lines fleeing California
- 'Spider-Man' delays Broadway opening for 3rd time
- Australian Open Draw
- Malaysia police: Surgery removes 137 drug capsules
- Obama could get boost from Arizona speech
- Ex-World Cup ref Moreno guilty in NY drug case
- NKorean sentenced to 10 years in prison in SKorea
- Kauto Star bids for record 5th win in King George
- Gunmen kill female police officer in Pakistan
- Tiny Tuvalu imposes emergency after public protest
- Hardware store fire kills 8, injures 1 in China
- Heineken Open results
- Sydney International results
- Burying dead grim task after Brazil mudslides
- US oil pipeline to shut down again Friday night
- Ayla Brown _ senator's kid, ex-Idol _ goes country
- Slain Vegas dancer remembered by family, friends
- Rangers end Canucks long winning streak
- Kazakhstan paves way to extending president's term
- An engaging exploration of why we pay what we do
- Simon to meet Troicki in Sydney men's final
- Kooyong Classic Results
- Review: Pratfalls mask infidelity in `The Dilemma'
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 16-22
- Best Sellers-Audio
- The top 10 singles and albums on iTunes
- Thunder fight off Magic to win by a point
- Lawyer: Rapper 'relieved' to admit '93 NY shooting
- Alternate fighter jet engine funded until March 4
- ASIA AT 0700 GMT, Friday, Jan. 14, 2011
- Lebanon's caretaker PM seeks international support
- Frankfurt passenger numbers up 4.1 pct in 2010
- Japan fines, frees SKorean fisherman after chase
- UK opposition Labour Party holds seat in election
- Euro holds gains on auctions, ECB comments
- Eurostar reports revenue up 12 percent in 2010
- Kazakhstan paves way to extending president's term
- Downhill racer Nyman senses US history in Wengen
- Albert Heijn, Dutch grocery magnate, dies at 83
- UK opposition Labour Party holds seat in election
- Philippine leader's Porsche buy revs up criticism
- Taiwan: 4 Chinese attacked coast guard, arrested
- Former NFL player focuses on basketball in Japan
- Russian parliament debates arms pact with US
- World shares muted after weak US jobs data
- Euro extends gains on auctions, ECB comments
- Lebanon's caretaker PM seeks support
- In otherwise tolerant Malaysia, Shiites are banned
- Tunisia sees protest march, strikes after riots
- 2 ex-Landsbanki executives arrested in Iceland
- Hewitt to play Monfils in Kooyong Classic final
- Jude Law returns to West End in 'Anna Christie'
- Germany to up feed controls after dioxin scandal
- Taiwan reports first case of superbug
- Turkey looks for newly freed Kurdish militants
- Crew of Danish ship missing after pirate attack
- Head of Ghana Olympic Committee sees no quick fix
- Detainees don police uniforms in Iraq prison break
- India's inflation rate accelerates to 8.4 percent
- Death toll from days of rain in Sri Lanka hits 27
- Australia vs. England Scoreboard
- Rocking horse and rooster set for Trafalgar Square
- China raises bank reserve rate to curb inflation
- Australia sets England 148 to win 2nd T20
- AFC takes action against Kuwait, Saudi Arabia
- Li beats Clijsters in Sydney International final
- Lebanese general seeks access to case file
- China raises bank reserve rate to curb inflation
- Thousands march in Tunisia, urge president to quit
- Youngest Ariz. shooting victim laid to rest
- List of possible Hutchison successors takes shape
- NY judge to sentence geriatric gangster, 93
- Report: Berlusconi in prostitution probe
- 10 killed in Pakistan's largest city
- Russian parliament debates arms pact with US
- 2 ex-Landsbanki executives arrested in Iceland
- Hobart International Results
- Former NFL player focuses on basketball in Japan
- Mideast Quartet to meet in Germany
- Greece: Police find militant arms cache
- Pope John Paul to be beatified May 1
- Alstom to build $1.3 bln power plant for Estonia
- In rise of ultra-Orthodox, challenges for Israel
- Beckham to watch from stands as Spurs host United
- Pakistani militant fight leads to polio spike
- Groth, Mattek-Sands in Hobart International final
- Pakistanis protest pope's appeal on blasphemy laws
- China promises better anti-piracy enforcement
- Innerhofer leads Wengen super-combined; Miller 6th
- Iran's nuke tour without major powers, key allies
- AFC working to fill stadiums at Asian Cup
- World Cup Men's Super-Combined Results
- Crew of Danish ship missing after pirate attack
- Amateur Dutch player arrested for drug-trafficking
- Pope John Paul to be beatified May 1
- UK tour operator evacuating tourists from Tunisia
- It won't be cold in Foxborough, Pittsburgh
- Australia beats England to square T20 series
- US official: Sudan not helping rebel leader Kony
- Lebanese general seeks access to case file
- Militants temporarily freed in Turkey are missing
- Czechs mourn former Czechoslovak foreign minister
- Rain hampers resuce effort in Brazil slides
- ASIA AT 1200 GMT, Friday, Jan. 14, 2011
- No running allowed against Steelers' defense
- Father of modern Chinese navy Liu Huaqing dies
- Italy's Berlusconi in prostitution probe
- Japan gets new Cabinet PM hopes will end crisis
- L.T. sees chance to redeem himself in New England
- Sri Lanka floods hamper food distribution; 27 dead
- US official: Sudan not helping rebel leader Kony
- Stocks muted amid weak US jobs, Chinese tightening
- IKEA posts rise in profits despite Russian dispute
- Detainees don police uniforms in Iraq jailbreak
- AFC working to fill stadiums at Asian Cup
- Hariri returns to Beirut after government collapse
- Greece seeks $660 million with new T-bill issue
- Germany to up feed controls after dioxin scandal
- New cobbles sections included in Paris-Roubaix
- Iraq desperate to avoid early exit at Asian Cup
- Spanish insurer buys half of La Caixa division
- Albanian deputy PM resigns over corruption claims
- European ministers discuss boosting bailout fund
- Poll: Jerusalem Palestinians prefer Israeli papers
- China promises better anti-piracy enforcement
- Italy's Berlusconi in prostitution probe
- Estonia in $1.3 bln deal to build power plants
- Pakistanis protest pope's appeal on blasphemy laws
- Santa Cruz rejoins Blackburn on loan
- Tour operators evacuating vacationers from Tunisia
- Obama to see Pakistani president, attend memorial
- Tunisia: Medical staff report 13 new riot deaths
- India striving to get World Cup venues in shape
- Spain wants to put Demjanjuk on trial
- Australian Open Qualifying Results
- Floods take major toll on Australian farms, mines
- Roadside bomb kills 7 in southern Afghanistan
- JPMorgan Chase's profit jumps 47 percent in 4Q
- Belarus says Germany, Poland tried coup
- Czechs mourn former Czechoslovak foreign minister
- Authorities weigh restarting Rhine shipping
- Oil falls to near $90 on weak US jobs market
- Austria: 6 sentenced for Nazi chants, salutes
- UN peace mission to Nepal ends after 4 years
- India: Forces in Kashmir to be cut after peace
- Driver of bomber London bus recalls 2005 attack
- Thousands of vacationers evacuated from Tunisia
- Senior Cambodian police held on corruption charges
- Romanian army retirees file complaint against PM
- Mourners remembering judge killed in US shootings
- Iran coach hopes Asian Cup win will unite country
- Czechs release detained former Ukraine minister
- Giffords' doctors balancing role as rock stars
- Pope John Paul II to be beatified May 1
- Consumer price index jumps on costlier gas
- Retail sales rise for sixth month in December
- Philippine gov't, rebels meet in Norway
- Kauto Star bids for record 5th win in King George
- China to retry farmer given life for evading tolls
- Treasury announces bank warrant auctions
- GM completes stock contribution to pension plans
- Judge: Alleged UK terror gang face trial in 2012
- US consumer price index jumps on costlier gas
- New rain hampers rescue effort in Brazil slides
- Moldovan lawmakers approve new government
- Anti-American cleric meets with Iraqi president
- World Cup Skeleton Results
- Tear gas fired at Tunisian Interior Ministry
- Senior Cambodian police charged with corruption
- Turkish PM slams German over Cyprus comments
- Men's World Cup Super-Combined Results
- ICC official: Pakistan should convince players
- Ivica Kostelic wins super-combined at Wengen
- Actor John Dye found dead in San Francisco home
- European ministers consider boosting bailout fund
- Martha Stewart gets stitches after dog strikes lip
- Huber wins 3rd World Cup skeleton race of season
- Tunisian UNESCO ambassador resigns amid unrest
- Bulgaria wants ex-spy ambassadors recalled
- IKEA posts rise in profits despite Russian dispute
- Industrial production rises by most in 5 months
- Octomom to talk about her finances on `Oprah'
- Consumer price index jumps on costlier gas
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Anti-graft czar to be opposition in Nigerian poll
- Police fire tear gas in Tunisian capital
- Mystery writer Joe Gores dies at 79
- Spain wants to put Demjanjuk on trial
- Redknapp casts doubt on Beckham loan move
- Argentine striker Mauro Boselli joins Genoa
- India striving to get World Cup venues in shape
- India striving to get World Cup venues in shape
- India striving to get World Cup venues in shape
- India striving to get World Cup venues in shape
- India striving to get World Cup venues in shape
- India striving to get World Cup venues in shape
- India striving to get World Cup venues in shape
- India striving to get World Cup venues in shape
- Belarus says Germany, Poland tried coup
- Belarus says Germany, Poland tried coup
- Belarus says Germany, Poland tried coup
- Belarus says Germany, Poland tried coup
- Belarus says Germany, Poland tried coup
- Belarus says Germany, Poland tried coup
- Iran's nuke tour without major powers, key allies
- Iran's nuke tour without major powers, key allies
- Iran's nuke tour without major powers, key allies
- Iran's nuke tour without major powers, key allies
- Iran's nuke tour without major powers, key allies
- Iran's nuke tour without major powers, key allies
- Industrial production rises by most in 5 months
- Industrial production rises by most in 5 months
- Industrial production rises by most in 5 months
- Industrial production rises by most in 5 months
- Industrial production rises by most in 5 months
- Industrial production rises by most in 5 months
- 2 Romanians held for alleged links to drug cartel
- 2 Romanians held for alleged links to drug cartel
- 2 Romanians held for alleged links to drug cartel
- 2 Romanians held for alleged links to drug cartel
- 2 Romanians held for alleged links to drug cartel
- 2 Romanians held for alleged links to drug cartel
- Norway wins Nordic combined team event
- Norway wins Nordic combined team event
- Norway wins Nordic combined team event
- Norway wins Nordic combined team event
- Norway wins Nordic combined team event
- Norway wins Nordic combined team event
- Norway wins Nordic combined team event
- Italy's Berlusconi in prostitution probe
- Italy's Berlusconi in prostitution probe
- Italy's Berlusconi in prostitution probe
- Italy's Berlusconi in prostitution probe
- Italy's Berlusconi in prostitution probe
- Italy's Berlusconi in prostitution probe
- Sudan: ruling party ready for south's independence
- Sudan: ruling party ready for south's independence
- Sudan: ruling party ready for south's independence
- Sudan: ruling party ready for south's independence
- Sudan: ruling party ready for south's independence
- Sudan: ruling party ready for south's independence
- Stocks mixed after tepid inflation report
- Stocks mixed after tepid inflation report
- Stocks mixed after tepid inflation report
- Stocks mixed after tepid inflation report
- Stocks mixed after tepid inflation report
- Stocks mixed after tepid inflation report
- India: Forces in Kashmir to be cut after peace
- India: Forces in Kashmir to be cut after peace
- India: Forces in Kashmir to be cut after peace
- India: Forces in Kashmir to be cut after peace
- India: Forces in Kashmir to be cut after peace
- India: Forces in Kashmir to be cut after peace
- India: Forces in Kashmir to be cut after peace
- ICC official: Pakistan should convince players
- ICC official: Pakistan should convince players
- ICC official: Pakistan should convince players
- ICC official: Pakistan should convince players
- ICC official: Pakistan should convince players
- ICC official: Pakistan should convince players
- ICC official: Pakistan should convince players
- ICC official: Pakistan should convince players
- Sri Lanka floods hamper food distribution; 27 dead
- Sri Lanka floods hamper food distribution; 27 dead
- Sri Lanka floods hamper food distribution; 27 dead
- Sri Lanka floods hamper food distribution; 27 dead
- Sri Lanka floods hamper food distribution; 27 dead
- Sri Lanka floods hamper food distribution; 27 dead
- Sri Lanka floods hamper food distribution; 27 dead
- Cell phone leads police to suspected burglar
- Cell phone leads police to suspected burglar
- Cell phone leads police to suspected burglar
- Cell phone leads police to suspected burglar
- Cell phone leads police to suspected burglar
- Cell phone leads police to suspected burglar
- European electric car maker to locate in Ohio
- European electric car maker to locate in Ohio
- Prosecutors charge 6 over match-fixing
- Prosecutors charge 6 over match-fixing
- Prosecutors charge 6 over match-fixing
- Prosecutors charge 6 over match-fixing
- Prosecutors charge 6 over match-fixing
- Prosecutors charge 6 over match-fixing
- Prosecutors charge 6 over match-fixing
- Gates: NKorea must show good faith for new talks
- Gates: NKorea must show good faith for new talks
- Gates: NKorea must show good faith for new talks
- Gates: NKorea must show good faith for new talks
- Gates: NKorea must show good faith for new talks
- Gates: NKorea must show good faith for new talks
- Gates: NKorea must show good faith for new talks
- Gates: NKorea must show good faith for new talks
- Gates: NKorea must show good faith for new talks
- Gates: NKorea must show good faith for new talks
- Gates: NKorea must show good faith for new talks
- Gates: NKorea must show good faith for new talks
- Gates: NKorea must show good faith for new talks
- Gates: NKorea must show good faith for new talks
- EU closer to blocking landing of Iceland mackerel
- EU closer to blocking landing of Iceland mackerel
- EU closer to blocking landing of Iceland mackerel
- EU closer to blocking landing of Iceland mackerel
- EU closer to blocking landing of Iceland mackerel
- EU closer to blocking landing of Iceland mackerel
- EU closer to blocking landing of Iceland mackerel
- EU closer to blocking landing of Iceland mackerel
- EU closer to blocking landing of Iceland mackerel
- EU closer to blocking landing of Iceland mackerel
- EU closer to blocking landing of Iceland mackerel
- EU closer to blocking landing of Iceland mackerel
- Russian parliament debates arms pact with US
- Russian parliament debates arms pact with US
- Russian parliament debates arms pact with US
- Russian parliament debates arms pact with US
- Russian parliament debates arms pact with US
- Russian parliament debates arms pact with US
- Bus driver describes carnage of 2005 bomb attack
- Bus driver describes carnage of 2005 bomb attack
- Bus driver describes carnage of 2005 bomb attack
- Bus driver describes carnage of 2005 bomb attack
- Bus driver describes carnage of 2005 bomb attack
- Bus driver describes carnage of 2005 bomb attack
- Argentine striker Mauro Boselli joins Genoa
- Argentine striker Mauro Boselli joins Genoa
- Argentine striker Mauro Boselli joins Genoa
- Argentine striker Mauro Boselli joins Genoa
- Argentine striker Mauro Boselli joins Genoa
- Argentine striker Mauro Boselli joins Genoa
- Argentine striker Mauro Boselli joins Genoa
- Business inventories post modest rise in November
- Business inventories post modest rise in November
- Business inventories post modest rise in November
- Business inventories post modest rise in November
- Business inventories post modest rise in November
- Business inventories post modest rise in November
- Police fire tear gas in Tunisian capital
- Police fire tear gas in Tunisian capital
- Police fire tear gas in Tunisian capital
- Police fire tear gas in Tunisian capital
- Police fire tear gas in Tunisian capital
- Police fire tear gas in Tunisian capital
- Police fire tear gas in Tunisian capital
- Police fire tear gas in Tunisian capital
- Police fire tear gas in Tunisian capital
- Police fire tear gas in Tunisian capital
- Police fire tear gas in Tunisian capital
- Police fire tear gas in Tunisian capital
- Redknapp casts doubt on Beckham loan move
- Redknapp casts doubt on Beckham loan move
- Redknapp casts doubt on Beckham loan move
- Redknapp casts doubt on Beckham loan move
- Redknapp casts doubt on Beckham loan move
- Redknapp casts doubt on Beckham loan move
- Redknapp casts doubt on Beckham loan move
- EU official: let China invest in Europe
- EU official: let China invest in Europe
- EU official: let China invest in Europe
- EU official: let China invest in Europe
- EU official: let China invest in Europe
- EU official: let China invest in Europe
- South Korea ties Australia 1-1 in Asian Cup
- Ayla Brown _ senator's kid, ex-Idol _ goes country
- Ayla Brown _ senator's kid, ex-Idol _ goes country
- Ayla Brown _ senator's kid, ex-Idol _ goes country
- Ayla Brown _ senator's kid, ex-Idol _ goes country
- Ayla Brown _ senator's kid, ex-Idol _ goes country
- Ayla Brown _ senator's kid, ex-Idol _ goes country
- Greece: Police find militant arms, arrest 5
- Greece: Police find militant arms, arrest 5
- Greece: Police find militant arms, arrest 5
- Greece: Police find militant arms, arrest 5
- Greece: Police find militant arms, arrest 5
- Greece: Police find militant arms, arrest 5
- Bus driver describes carnage of 2005 bomb attack
- Bus driver describes carnage of 2005 bomb attack
- Bus driver describes carnage of 2005 bomb attack
- Bus driver describes carnage of 2005 bomb attack
- Bus driver describes carnage of 2005 bomb attack
- Bus driver describes carnage of 2005 bomb attack
- Tunisian president dismisses government amid riots
- Tunisian president dismisses government amid riots
- Tunisian president dismisses government amid riots
- Tunisian president dismisses government amid riots
- Tunisian president dismisses government amid riots
- Tunisian president dismisses government amid riots
- Tunisian president dismisses government amid riots
- Tunisian president dismisses government amid riots
- Tunisian president dismisses government amid riots
- Tunisian president dismisses government amid riots
- Tunisian president dismisses government amid riots
- Tunisian president dismisses government amid riots
- Review: Pratfalls mask infidelity in `The Dilemma'
- Review: Pratfalls mask infidelity in `The Dilemma'
- Review: Pratfalls mask infidelity in `The Dilemma'
- Review: Pratfalls mask infidelity in `The Dilemma'
- Review: Pratfalls mask infidelity in `The Dilemma'
- Review: Pratfalls mask infidelity in `The Dilemma'
- South Korea draws 1-1 with Australia in Asian Cup
- South Korea draws 1-1 with Australia in Asian Cup
- South Korea draws 1-1 with Australia in Asian Cup
- South Korea draws 1-1 with Australia in Asian Cup
- South Korea draws 1-1 with Australia in Asian Cup
- South Korea draws 1-1 with Australia in Asian Cup
- South Korea draws 1-1 with Australia in Asian Cup
- Men's World Cup Super-Combined Results
- Men's World Cup Super-Combined Results
- Men's World Cup Super-Combined Results
- Men's World Cup Super-Combined Results
- Men's World Cup Super-Combined Results
- Men's World Cup Super-Combined Results
- Men's World Cup Super-Combined Results
- Spain wants to put Demjanjuk on trial
- Spain wants to put Demjanjuk on trial
- Spain wants to put Demjanjuk on trial
- Spain wants to put Demjanjuk on trial
- Spain wants to put Demjanjuk on trial
- Spain wants to put Demjanjuk on trial
- US agency warns of liver damage with Sanofi drug
- US agency warns of liver damage with Sanofi drug
- US agency warns of liver damage with Sanofi drug
- US agency warns of liver damage with Sanofi drug
- US agency warns of liver damage with Sanofi drug
- US agency warns of liver damage with Sanofi drug
- Lebanese general seeks access to case file
- Lebanese general seeks access to case file
- Lebanese general seeks access to case file
- Lebanese general seeks access to case file
- Lebanese general seeks access to case file
- Lebanese general seeks access to case file
- Lebanese general seeks access to case file
- Rivals make bid for Arctic iron ore deposit
- Rivals make bid for Arctic iron ore deposit
- Rivals make bid for Arctic iron ore deposit
- Rivals make bid for Arctic iron ore deposit
- Rivals make bid for Arctic iron ore deposit
- Rivals make bid for Arctic iron ore deposit
- Business inventories post modest rise in November
- Business inventories post modest rise in November
- Business inventories post modest rise in November
- Business inventories post modest rise in November
- Business inventories post modest rise in November
- Business inventories post modest rise in November
- Defense seeks soldier's release in WikiLeaks case
- Defense seeks soldier's release in WikiLeaks case
- Defense seeks soldier's release in WikiLeaks case
- Defense seeks soldier's release in WikiLeaks case
- Defense seeks soldier's release in WikiLeaks case
- Defense seeks soldier's release in WikiLeaks case
- Dutch government to cap bureaucrat salaries
- Dutch government to cap bureaucrat salaries
- Dutch government to cap bureaucrat salaries
- Dutch government to cap bureaucrat salaries
- Dutch government to cap bureaucrat salaries
- Dutch government to cap bureaucrat salaries
- Dutch government to cap bureaucrat salaries
- Dutch government to cap bureaucrat salaries
- Dutch government to cap bureaucrat salaries
- Dutch government to cap bureaucrat salaries
- Dutch government to cap bureaucrat salaries
- Dutch government to cap bureaucrat salaries
- Delayed again, 'Spider-Man' may set another record
- Ivica Kostelic wins super-combined at Wengen
- Tunisian president dismisses government amid riots
- EU official: let China invest in Europe
- News Corp.'s launch of iPad newspaper is delayed
- Roadside bomb kills 7 in southern Afghanistan
- Berger wins biathlon World Cup sprint in Germany
- South Korea draws 1-1 with Australia in Asian Cup
- Beckham to watch from stands as Spurs host United
- Moscow protests UK's treatment of alleged spy
- Clinton urges China to push political reform
- Injured Iverson expects to play on after surgery
- US agency warns of liver damage with Sanofi drug
- Caught in Sudan's middle, Abyei worries about war
- Tunisian president declares state of emergency
- Thousands of Jordanians protest rising costs
- APNewsBreak: New imam named for NYC Islamic center
- Trish Keenan, one half of band Broadcast, dies
- Fletcher: Australian cricket 'in the wilderness'
- Grammer says he's getting remarried next month
- Rivals make bid for Arctic iron ore deposit
- Agassi 'offers' glimpse at Graf for charity
- Sudan: ruling party ready for south's independence
- Old pics of sister-in-law lead to child porn case
- Danish justice minister heads small govt party
- Former Golden Globes publicist sues, alleges fraud
- Poll: Jerusalem Palestinians prefer Israeli papers
- Poll: Jerusalem Palestinians prefer Israeli papers
- Poll: Jerusalem Palestinians prefer Israeli papers
- Poll: Jerusalem Palestinians prefer Israeli papers
- Poll: Jerusalem Palestinians prefer Israeli papers
- Poll: Jerusalem Palestinians prefer Israeli papers
- 3 alleged militants, 1 official killed in Russia
- 3 alleged militants, 1 official killed in Russia
- 3 alleged militants, 1 official killed in Russia
- 3 alleged militants, 1 official killed in Russia
- 3 alleged militants, 1 official killed in Russia
- 3 alleged militants, 1 official killed in Russia
- Geriatric gangster, 93, gets 8 years in prison
- Geriatric gangster, 93, gets 8 years in prison
- Geriatric gangster, 93, gets 8 years in prison
- Geriatric gangster, 93, gets 8 years in prison
- Geriatric gangster, 93, gets 8 years in prison
- Geriatric gangster, 93, gets 8 years in prison
- US Sudan envoy: Darfur cease-fire talks not dead
- US Sudan envoy: Darfur cease-fire talks not dead
- US Sudan envoy: Darfur cease-fire talks not dead
- US Sudan envoy: Darfur cease-fire talks not dead
- US Sudan envoy: Darfur cease-fire talks not dead
- US Sudan envoy: Darfur cease-fire talks not dead
- Pope John Paul II to be beatified May 1
- Pope John Paul II to be beatified May 1
- Pope John Paul II to be beatified May 1
- Pope John Paul II to be beatified May 1
- Pope John Paul II to be beatified May 1
- Pope John Paul II to be beatified May 1
- Taiwan: 1st global Chinese golden chart to be presented in Taipei
- Taipei City: Kinmen, Matsu to open to independent Chinese tourists: official
- Taiwan: EPA to require stores join disposable cup reduction campaign
- Taiwan: Problematic labeling found in clothes around Taiwan
- U.S.: Taiwan detects muscle-growth drug in imported U.S. beef
- Taiwan: Taiwan joins Civil Air Navigation Services Organization
- Taiwan: Injured pop star Selina may soon meet the press
- Taiwan: '92 consensus' bedrock of cross-strait talks: government
- Taiwan: Suspected NDM-1 patient said to be free of the superbug: CDC
- Sudan: Caught in Sudan's middle, Abyei worries about war
- Tunisia: Thousands of vacationers evacuated from Tunisia
- 'Social Network' best pic at Critics' Choice
- SPJ board votes to shelve Helen Thomas award
- UN to call for aid to help Sri Lanka flood victims
- Octomom concedes she was baby addict on `Oprah'
- Ferrer wins Heineken Open
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- GOP ousts Steele, picks Priebus to head party
- Official: Ariz. suspect posed in G-string with gun
- Nepal, ex-rebels agree on monitoring as UN leaves
- Panel says women should be allowed in combat units
- Taiwan firm to make paper from rice, wheat stalks
- Nepal, ex-rebels agree on monitoring as UN leaves
- UN to call for aid to help Sri Lanka flood victims
- Spurs win easily over reeling Mavericks
- Publicist: Zsa Zsa Gabor doing well after surgery
- Tunisia declares state of emergency amid riots
- Death toll rises above 500 in Brazil mudslides
- Caught in Sudan's middle, Abyei worries about war
- Clinton urges China to push political reform
- UK prosecutors reopen phone hacking investigation
- Iceland asked for $1 billion bailout from US
- Greece formally joins Nazi damages claim
- Former Globes publicist sues, questions ethics
- Anti-graft czar to be opposition in Nigerian poll
- Schwartzel shoots 61 to grab share of Joburg lead
- Hariri back in Beirut, urges dialogue
- Banks lead stocks higher, led by JPMorgan Chase
- Czechs release detained former Ukraine minister
- Women's GS doubtful because of warm weather
- What's your sign? Minn. prof suggests it's off
- EU clears ACS' takeover bid for Germany's Hochtief
- Tunisian air space closed amid state of emergency
- US university shooting victims' kin sue official
- US teens charged with Facebook bullying of girl
- Fiat's global ambitions up for test in worker vote
- New team of `Celebrity Apprentice' rivals unveiled
- UK prosecutors reopen phone hacking investigation
- World Cup Bobsled Results
- Dutch former cyclist Peter Post dies at 77
- Treasury announces completion of AIG plan
- Schwartzel shoots 61 to grab share of Joburg lead
- Stocks hurt by global inflation concerns
- Tunisian PM assumes power after anti-govt riots
- Suicide bomber kills 2, wounds 8 in Russia
- Fitch downgrades Greece's bond rating by 1 notch
- Undertakers look to crematorium to heat new HQ
- Rohbock, Fleming win World Cup bobsled race
- Abdulatif scores 4 as Bahrain beats India 5-2
- Fitch downgrades Greece's bond rating by 1 notch
- 12 suspects, 2 soldiers die in Mexico gunbattle
- Cyclist Peter Post of Netherlands dies at 77
- CBS stands by Charlie Sheen and his hit sitcom
- New box set to showcase Franklin's Columbia years
- Report says women should be placed in combat units
- CBS stands by Charlie Sheen and his hit sitcom
- Euro higher against the US dollar
- Geriatric NY gangster, 93, gets 8 years in prison
- Ex-chair of civil rights group surrenders
- What's your sign? US professor suggests it's off
- PR sugar companies face tax evasion accusations
- Father, mother, son electrocuted at US home
- SKorea, Australia tie 1-1; Bahrain beats India 5-2
- European ministers consider boosting bailout fund
- Embattled Irish premier faces no-confidence vote
- Rare whale heads from Russia toward Alaska
- Papers detail NYC death of Portuguese journalist
- Oil falls below $92
- Explosion kills 4, wounds 5 in southern Russia
- 45 pilgrims killed in stampede at Indian festival
- 3 people electrocuted at California home
- Tunisian leader flees amid protests, PM takes over
- Oil falls on China inflation move
- 100 pilgrims killed in stampede at Indian festival
- Train collision injures 95 in South Africa
- Jadue takes over as Chilean federation president
- US and AIG announce plan to end federal stake
- Ex-CIA operative pleads not guilty to leaking info
- Italy's Berlusconi dismisses prostitution probe
- Obama talks terrorism, economy with Zardari
- Suspect in kidnap of US child arrested in Mexico
- LPGA denies teen's request to play more
- 100 pilgrims killed in stampede at Indian festival
- 2,000 evacuated in Honduras flooding
- US condemns Hezbollah's wrecking of Lebanese gov't
- Papers: Man stalked Caroline Kennedy's daughter
- Injured Iverson expects to resume career
- Ex-CIA officer pleads not guilty to leaking info
- 2 USVI officers convicted in drug, corruption case
- Egypt activists hope Tunisia revolt sparks change
- Downloads of Disney's new 'Tap Tap' game cross 6M
- Jury acquits ex-cop in US boy's Uzi death
- Toledo leads among Peruvian presidential hopefuls
- Thousands attend media law protest in Hungary
- Coast Guard sends plane to find Taiwanese ship
- US gun fair organizer acquitted in boy's Uzi death
- Tunisia's Ben Ali: A cult of personality ends
- US Treasury chief urges China to embrace reform
- Obama administration ends high-tech border fence
- Pope John Paul II moves a step closer to sainthood
- Steve Carell leaving `The Office' early
- Federal judge mourned as fair jurist, family man
- Attorney argues for GI's release in Wikileaks case
- Al-Attiyah, Coma near victory in Dakar Rally
- China sends $3.5M in military equipment to Jamaica
- Senator: Obama to ease Cuba travel restrictions
- Obama eulogizes Holbrooke as clear-eyed diplomat
- Venezuelan F1 driver puts on demonstration at home
- BP, Rosneft will work together in Russia's Arctic
- Papers detail NYC death of Portuguese journalist
- Republican chief drops out of race for re-election
- Venezuelan F1 driver puts on demonstration at home
- US leaders urge China to push political reform
- Banks take stock indexes higher
- Mia Farrow chosen for Marian Anderson Award
- Metals mixed on global economic news
- Tunisians drive leader from power in mass uprising
- Republican chief Michael Steele drops bid
- Oil edges higher on economic reports
- Russian government takes stake in BP
- Russian state-owned oil firm takes stake in BP
- Banks take stock indexes higher, led by JPMorgan
- Obama condemns violence in Tunisia
- US mother charged in son's hibachi grill death
- Report: women should be allowed in US combat units
- German Football Results
- Help in short supply after deadly Brazil mudslides
- Man charged with threatening US regulators
- New Zealand wins toss, will bat 1st in 2nd test
- Report: Armstrong USPS sponsorship cost about $32m
- Metals end mainly lower on China bank news
- Russian state-owned oil firm takes stake in BP
- Arab activists hope Tunisia uprising brings change
- Dortmund beats Leverkusen 3-1 in Bundesliga
- Ex-Army translator acquitted of working as agent
- US mom accused of killing son by hibachi grill
- German Football Summaries
- Venezuelan gov't to offer $6 billion in bonds
- Correction: AP-Poster-Artist Story
- Obama to ease Cuba travel restrictions
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Treasurys slip on stronger economic reports
- Kentucky Oaks doubles purse to $1 million
- Republicans pick Priebus to head party
- Russian state-owned oil firm takes stake in BP
- Miss America contestants show their shoes in Vegas
- Lawyer pleads guilty in NYC insider trade case
- 1st loss for Wayne Odesnik in comeback
- Republican leaders: Anti-immigration stance hurts
- Chile gets new defense, energy, labor ministers
- Venezuelan police detain drug suspect wanted in US
- US culture center work stopped over found remains
- Haiti police kill 1 in shootout with protesters
- Republicans pick Wisconsin's Priebus to head party
- Study: USPS Armstrong sponsorship worth $103m
- Appleby takes early lead at Sony Open in Honolulu
- Plan set to end government involvement in AIG
- Doctors amputate Zsa Zsa Gabor's right leg
- Families in Juarez activist killing seek US asylum
- NBA grants disabled player exception for Yao
- Giant of US diplomacy lauded by presidents, VIPs
- Report: Women should be allowed in combat units
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Saturday, January 22
- US administration seeks positive US-China ties
- JetBlue pilot loses gun at New York's JFK airport
- New Zealand 80-2 at lunch vs. Pakistan
- New Zealand-Pakistan 2nd test
- Doctors amputate Zsa Zsa Gabor's right leg
- Marine dies as amphibious vehicle sinks
- Rugby league players to help flood cleanup
- Vegas dance community remembers slain performer
- Federer excited to see if Rafa can sweep his slam
- Ousted Tunisian president arrives in Saudi Arabia
- Sports stars chip in to help in flood cleanup
- US govt opposes quick end to 'don't ask' law
- Phelps beats Lochte in 100 butterfly in Austin
- Texan pleads guilty in Russia smuggling case
- US woman pleads guilty in Russia smuggling case
- 102 pilgrims killed in stampede at Indian festival
- Wozniacki "nothing to prove" at Aust. Open
- Venezuela demands soap opera be taken off the air
- 2nd test: NZ 147-4 at tea, day 147-4 at tea, day 1
- New Zealand, Pakistan 2nd test
- China expects 230 mil to travel for Lunar New Year
- Wozniacki "nothing to prove" at Aust. Open
- Floods take major toll on Australian farms, mines
- ICC chief: spot-fixing won't tarnish World Cup
- Toyota: Rising yen could force production shifts
- 1 dead after police, protesters clash in Haiti
- Son suggests Reagan had Alzheimer's as president
- Appleby takes the lead in Honolulu
- New Zealand 246-6 at vs. Pakistan
- NZ-Pakistan 2nd test
- Kooyong Classic Results
- Official: US shooter posed in G-string with gun
- Group: Oldest living African-American dies at 113
- New Zealand 246-6 vs. Pakistan
- Obama: Time to tackle nation's challenges again
- Official: Gunmen torch 14 NATO tankers in Pakistan
- Oldest living African-American dies at 113
- New disabled woman says she abused in LA videos
- New RNC chairman faces host of challenges
- Hewitt wins Kooyong final against Monfils
- Envoys to tour 2 key Iranian nuclear facilities
- Obama readies new focus on education
- SKorea, Japan continue hard line on NKorea
- Australia flood warnings spread, Brisbane mops up
- ASIA AT 0700 GMT, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2011
- Luongo and Canucks winners again
- US won't oppose freeing Islamic charity case man
- Convicted evangelist's alleged enforcer dies
- Clarke returns to lead Australia's ODI team
- Hobart International Results
- Armstrong set for last race outside US
- 2 India police ordered to compensate beggar
- Official: Ariz. shooter posed in G-string with gun
- Final day of voting in S.Sudan's independence test
- Brazil mudslides survivors angry at lack of help
- Workers at Turin plant say yes to Fiat
- Armstrong weighs pros and cons ahead of last ride
- Groth beats Mattek-Sands in Hobart final
- South Korea, Japan continue hard line on NKorea
- Star lineup on first day of Australian Open
- Witnesses renew doubts over China villager's death
- Tunisia tense after president's ouster
- 10 Bangladesh policemen killed in road accident
- Shops sacked, train station burned in Tunisia
- Appleby strong finish gives him Sony Open lead
- Workers at Turin plant say yes to Fiat
- Final day of voting in S.Sudan's independence test
- Envoys to tour 2 key Iranian nuclear facilities
- Swiss central bank loses $22 billion in 2010
- Report: SKorean freighter hijacked in Indian Ocean
- Turkey: police arrest 30 suspected militants
- Spain ends airport emergency measure
- Tunisian president's departure called permanent
- Syrian PM seeks to improve ties with Iraq
- US Marine kills Afghan policeman after dispute
- Father goes underground to seek son's killers
- Pilot recalls events of landing plane in Hudson
- Warm weather stops World Cup GS
- Iran says 2 downed spy planes were US-operated
- Man killed in apparent fall from plane in Pakistan
- Freund wins 1st World Cup victory of season
- For world's newest states, road ahead can be hard
- Arab activists hope Tunisia events inspire change
- Sydney International Results
- Warm weather stops women's World Cup GS
- ASIA AT 1200 GMT, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2011
- Federal judge remembered as a fair jurist
- Prison fire amid Tunisian unrest kills 42
- Rampage prompts US political maneuvering
- 3 US soldiers killed in Iraq
- Gunmen torch 14 NATO oil tankers in south Pakistan
- India wins toss and bats in 2nd ODI vs. SAfrica
- Simon beats Troicki for Sydney title
- Report: Spain mulling further bank support
- Unrest engulfs Tunisia after president flees
- Germany bans sales from 934 more farms
- South Korean freighter hijacked by Somali pirates
- Aston Villa signs midfielder Makoun from Lyon
- Police: 4 were planning terror attack in Greece
- Syrian premier seeks to improve ties with Iraq
- Accused spy for Israel goes on trial in Egypt
- World Cup Skeleton Results
- Nigeria starts voter registration for April poll
- World Cup leader Dukurs wins skeleton race
- US soldiers killed while training Iraqis
- Former Anglican bishops ordained Catholics
- Austria's Klaus Kroell wins downhill at Wengen
- World Cup Men's Downhill Results
- Finland's Turku set as European culture capital
- Scottish Football Results
- Iran says 2 downed spy planes were US-operated
- Judge: 1st Toyota lawsuits to go to trial in 2013
- Tendulkar equals Jayasuriya's ODI record
- Stokes nets 2 as leader Celtic beats Hibernian
- Germany bans 934 more farms in dioxin scare
- Former Anglican bishops ordained Catholics
- Jamaica warns about increases in ackee poisoning
- Quarterfinal within reach for Qatar at Asian Cup
- Tunisia's interim president backs a unity govt
- Publicist: Gabor recovering well after surgery
- Buffon to make Serie A return for Juventus
- German rights ombudsman: Belarus must repeat vote
- LA videos: Disabled woman says she was victimized
- Spain ends airport emergency measure
- Spain ends airport emergency measure
- Spain ends airport emergency measure
- Spain ends airport emergency measure
- Spain ends airport emergency measure
- Spain ends airport emergency measure
- Spain ends airport emergency measure
- Spain ends airport emergency measure
- Spain ends airport emergency measure
- Spain ends airport emergency measure
- Spain ends airport emergency measure
- Spain ends airport emergency measure
- Pakistan: Muslims to probe abuse of blasphemy laws
- Pakistan: Muslims to probe abuse of blasphemy laws
- Pakistan: Muslims to probe abuse of blasphemy laws
- Pakistan: Muslims to probe abuse of blasphemy laws
- Pakistan: Muslims to probe abuse of blasphemy laws
- Pakistan: Muslims to probe abuse of blasphemy laws
- Pakistan: Muslims to probe abuse of blasphemy laws
- Obama readies new focus on education
- Obama readies new focus on education
- Obama readies new focus on education
- Obama readies new focus on education
- Obama readies new focus on education
- Obama readies new focus on education
- Quarterfinal within reach for Qatar at Asian Cup
- Quarterfinal within reach for Qatar at Asian Cup
- Quarterfinal within reach for Qatar at Asian Cup
- Quarterfinal within reach for Qatar at Asian Cup
- Quarterfinal within reach for Qatar at Asian Cup
- Quarterfinal within reach for Qatar at Asian Cup
- Quarterfinal within reach for Qatar at Asian Cup
- 102 pilgrims killed in stampede at Indian festival
- 102 pilgrims killed in stampede at Indian festival
- 102 pilgrims killed in stampede at Indian festival
- 102 pilgrims killed in stampede at Indian festival
- 102 pilgrims killed in stampede at Indian festival
- 102 pilgrims killed in stampede at Indian festival
- 102 pilgrims killed in stampede at Indian festival
- Obama: Time to tackle nation's challenges again
- Obama: Time to tackle nation's challenges again
- Obama: Time to tackle nation's challenges again
- Obama: Time to tackle nation's challenges again
- Obama: Time to tackle nation's challenges again
- Obama: Time to tackle nation's challenges again
- Gunmen torch 14 NATO oil tankers in south Pakistan
- Gunmen torch 14 NATO oil tankers in south Pakistan
- Gunmen torch 14 NATO oil tankers in south Pakistan
- Gunmen torch 14 NATO oil tankers in south Pakistan
- Gunmen torch 14 NATO oil tankers in south Pakistan
- Gunmen torch 14 NATO oil tankers in south Pakistan
- Gunmen torch 14 NATO oil tankers in south Pakistan
- US soldiers killed while training Iraqis
- US soldiers killed while training Iraqis
- US soldiers killed while training Iraqis
- US soldiers killed while training Iraqis
- US soldiers killed while training Iraqis
- US soldiers killed while training Iraqis
- Hattestad, Randall win World Cup sprint events
- Hattestad, Randall win World Cup sprint events
- Hattestad, Randall win World Cup sprint events
- Hattestad, Randall win World Cup sprint events
- Hattestad, Randall win World Cup sprint events
- Hattestad, Randall win World Cup sprint events
- Hattestad, Randall win World Cup sprint events
- German rights ombudsman: Belarus must repeat vote
- German rights ombudsman: Belarus must repeat vote
- German rights ombudsman: Belarus must repeat vote
- German rights ombudsman: Belarus must repeat vote
- German rights ombudsman: Belarus must repeat vote
- German rights ombudsman: Belarus must repeat vote
- Cross-Country Skiing World Cup Results
- Cross-Country Skiing World Cup Results
- Cross-Country Skiing World Cup Results
- Cross-Country Skiing World Cup Results
- Cross-Country Skiing World Cup Results
- Cross-Country Skiing World Cup Results
- Cross-Country Skiing World Cup Results
- Final day of voting in S.Sudan's independence test
- Final day of voting in S.Sudan's independence test
- Final day of voting in S.Sudan's independence test
- Final day of voting in S.Sudan's independence test
- Final day of voting in S.Sudan's independence test
- Final day of voting in S.Sudan's independence test
- Kauto Star denied record 5th King George in a row
- Kauto Star denied record 5th King George in a row
- Kauto Star denied record 5th King George in a row
- Kauto Star denied record 5th King George in a row
- Kauto Star denied record 5th King George in a row
- Kauto Star denied record 5th King George in a row
- Kauto Star denied record 5th King George in a row
- US Marine kills Afghan policeman after dispute
- US Marine kills Afghan policeman after dispute
- US Marine kills Afghan policeman after dispute
- US Marine kills Afghan policeman after dispute
- US Marine kills Afghan policeman after dispute
- US Marine kills Afghan policeman after dispute
- US Marine kills Afghan policeman after dispute
- Tendulkar equals Jayasuriya's ODI record
- Tendulkar equals Jayasuriya's ODI record
- Tendulkar equals Jayasuriya's ODI record
- Tendulkar equals Jayasuriya's ODI record
- Tendulkar equals Jayasuriya's ODI record
- Tendulkar equals Jayasuriya's ODI record
- Tendulkar equals Jayasuriya's ODI record
- Iran beats North Korea 1-0 in Asian Cup
- Iran beats North Korea 1-0 in Asian Cup
- Iran beats North Korea 1-0 in Asian Cup
- Iran beats North Korea 1-0 in Asian Cup
- Iran beats North Korea 1-0 in Asian Cup
- Iran beats North Korea 1-0 in Asian Cup
- Iran beats North Korea 1-0 in Asian Cup
- Official: US shooter posed in G-string with gun
- Official: US shooter posed in G-string with gun
- Official: US shooter posed in G-string with gun
- Official: US shooter posed in G-string with gun
- Official: US shooter posed in G-string with gun
- Official: US shooter posed in G-string with gun
- Rampage prompts US political maneuvering
- Rampage prompts US political maneuvering
- Rampage prompts US political maneuvering
- Rampage prompts US political maneuvering
- Rampage prompts US political maneuvering
- Rampage prompts US political maneuvering
- Kauto Star denied record 5th King George VI
- Kauto Star denied record 5th King George VI
- Kauto Star denied record 5th King George VI
- Kauto Star denied record 5th King George VI
- Kauto Star denied record 5th King George VI
- Kauto Star denied record 5th King George VI
- Kauto Star denied record 5th King George VI
- Amanda Knox defense pleased by witness conviction
- Ba's move to Stoke collapses after failing medical
- Tora Berger wins women's biathlon sprint
- Shootout in central Tunis as new leader takes over
- Bus veers into stream, killing 20 in South Africa
- World Cup Results
- Hattestad, Randall win World Cup sprint events
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Cross-Country Skiing World Cup Results
- Frightened UK tourists evacuated from Tunisia
- Lamy Chappuis wins Nordic combined World Cup event
- Greek police clash with anti-migrant protesters
- Atletico Madrid's Aguero out for 10 days
- Amanda Knox team encouraged by witness conviction
- Swag suites kick into high gear for Golden Globes
- Tsotsobe takes 4-22 as India all out for 190
- South Africa vs. India Scoreboard
- NFL warns playoff teams about trash talk
- Rebellion in Tunisian prison amid unrest
- Trinidad PM wants better death penalty enforcement
- US suspect's violent descent came on chaotic night
- Most Matches in One-Day International Career
- Australian Open Qualifying Results
- Miss America celebrates 90th anniversary in Vegas
- Australian Open Show Court Schedules
- Iran beats North Korea 1-0 in Asian Cup
- Schwartzel in Joburg Open lead with Aiken, Mulroy
- Obama: Time to tackle nation's challenges again
- Obama: Time to tackle nation's challenges again
- Obama: Time to tackle nation's challenges again
- Obama: Time to tackle nation's challenges again
- Obama: Time to tackle nation's challenges again
- Obama: Time to tackle nation's challenges again
- Iran beats North Korea 1-0 in Asian Cup
- Iran beats North Korea 1-0 in Asian Cup
- Iran beats North Korea 1-0 in Asian Cup
- Iran beats North Korea 1-0 in Asian Cup
- Iran beats North Korea 1-0 in Asian Cup
- Iran beats North Korea 1-0 in Asian Cup
- Iran beats North Korea 1-0 in Asian Cup
- Schwartzel in Joburg Open lead with Aiken, Mulroy
- Schwartzel in Joburg Open lead with Aiken, Mulroy
- Schwartzel in Joburg Open lead with Aiken, Mulroy
- Schwartzel in Joburg Open lead with Aiken, Mulroy
- Schwartzel in Joburg Open lead with Aiken, Mulroy
- Schwartzel in Joburg Open lead with Aiken, Mulroy
- Schwartzel in Joburg Open lead with Aiken, Mulroy
- World Cup Men's Downhill Results
- World Cup Men's Downhill Results
- World Cup Men's Downhill Results
- World Cup Men's Downhill Results
- World Cup Men's Downhill Results
- World Cup Men's Downhill Results
- World Cup Men's Downhill Results
- Gunmen torch 14 NATO oil tankers in south Pakistan
- Gunmen torch 14 NATO oil tankers in south Pakistan
- Gunmen torch 14 NATO oil tankers in south Pakistan
- Gunmen torch 14 NATO oil tankers in south Pakistan
- Gunmen torch 14 NATO oil tankers in south Pakistan
- Gunmen torch 14 NATO oil tankers in south Pakistan
- Gunmen torch 14 NATO oil tankers in south Pakistan
- Tsotsobe takes 4-22 as India all out for 190
- Tsotsobe takes 4-22 as India all out for 190
- Tsotsobe takes 4-22 as India all out for 190
- Tsotsobe takes 4-22 as India all out for 190
- Tsotsobe takes 4-22 as India all out for 190
- Tsotsobe takes 4-22 as India all out for 190
- Tsotsobe takes 4-22 as India all out for 190
- Tainan City: Nominees register candidacies for legislative by-election
- Taiwan: Drug-contaminated U.S. beef pulled from shelves
- India: 102 pilgrims killed in stampede at Indian festival
- Colombia's Asprilla leaves Kansas State
- Soap opera off air in Venezuela after gov't demand
- Spain minister: Athletics in "difficult moment"
- Lille beats Nice 2-0 to stay top of French league
- Bilodeau, Dufour-Lapointe win WCup dual moguls
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Portuguese Football Results
- Late Sen. Edward Kennedy honored by King Center
- Maruyama takes lead at Sony Open
- France's Le Pen bids adieu to National Front party
- Obama ready to work with both parties
- Sporting falls 3-2 to Pacos Ferreira in Portugal
- Soaked Australia focuses on flood clean-up
- Spanish father's quest to find son's killers
- 2nd test: NZ 319-7 at lunch day 2 against Pakistan
- US priest an unlikely ally to sex abuse victims
- FBI: Idaho triple-murder suspect still in Mexico
- California custody battle sparks overseas outrage
- Final day of voting in Sudan's independence test
- 2nd test: NZ, Pakistan scoreboard
- Peacemaking risky business for Africans
- New RNC head Priebus a driven, lifelong Republican
- Arizona shooting victim arrested after threat
- Actor Owen Wilson is a new dad
- Lego-lover builds replica of Ohio State stadium
- 2 African blackfooted penguins hatched at aquarium
- Ex-England, Bolton striker Lofthouse dies at 85
- Former England striker Lofthouse dies at 85
- Arizona shooting victim arrested after threat
- A Special Gift with the Message of Wisdom from Two Prominent Spiritual Leaders and the Blessing
- Tunisia: Tunisia hit with looting as new leader is sworn in
- Italy: Teenager: Berlusconi gave her 7,000 euros (US$9,350)
- Venezuela: Chavez calls for conciliation between rivals
- Australia: Soaked Australia focuses on flood cleanup
- France: France's Le Pen bids adieu to National Front party
- Brazil: Brazil slide survivors left to fend on own
- Emirati telecom firm still seeking Zain stake
- S.Sudan early returns show big vote for secession
- 6 Afghan civilians killed in bomb blast in south
- Kofler wins 3rd World Cup victory of season
- Friends for now, Rafa and Roger warm up together
- 6 civilians killed by blast in south Afghanistan
- US pomp meant to improve tone of China relations
- Terra goal gives Heart 1-1 draw with Glory
- West Indies returns to complete Sri Lanka series
- Paramedics describe hellish Ariz. shooting scene
- Western Zambia sees deadly protests over secession
- English Football Results
- Luge World Cup Results
- France: Family of ex-Tunisian leader 'not welcome'
- Man City holds on to beat Wolves 4-3
- Russia releases opposition leader after 15 days
- Bayern concedes draw to Wolfsburg in Bundesliga
- International envoys tour key Iranian nuclear site
- Loch wins luge World Cup, ends Zoeggeler streak
- Stoke beats Bolton 2-0 in Premier League
- Tunisia grapples with looting, new leader sworn in
- Ex-police chief acquitted in boy's Uzi death
- EU urges Turkmenistan become gas supply partner
- Arab League appeals for calm in Tunisia
- Chelsea beats Blackburn 2-0 in Premier League
- Nigeria starts voter registration for April poll
- Key backer of NYC Islamic center takes lesser role
- Al-Attiyah, Coma win Dakar Rally
- Rome scrambles to ready for 2 million pilgrims
- Rattled European tourists rush home from Tunisia
- Investigation underway into US electrocutions
- Expats in Belgium celebrate Ben Ali's ouster
- Women should be allowed in combat, report says
- Tevez scores twice as Man City beats Wolves 4-3
- Johnson rescues point for Fulham at Wigan in PL
- Brazil slide survivors left to fend on own
- West Brom beats Blackpool 3-2 to end losing streak
- Bluegrass icon recovering from pacemaker procedure
- Guyanan police accused of torturing teen released
- Chile judge nixes extradition for FARC sympathizer
- Supermarket where Giffords shot opens 1 week later
- Amid WikiLeaks storm, gov't promotes Ellsberg film
- Iraq beats UAE 1-0 with last-gasp winner
- Iran makes quarters, Iraq hangs on in Asian Cup
- Small earthquake shakes area east of Oklahoma City
- US midfielder Jones close to Blackburn loan
- Spanish Football Results
- Italian Football Results
- Villarreal beats Osasuna 4-2 in Spanish league
- Greek police clash with anti-migrant protesters
- Mideast asks after Tunisian riots: Where next?
- Iran qualifies, Iraq hangs on in Asian Cup
- Woman who trained Obama family dog Bo dies
- Rome scrambles to ready for 2 million pilgrims
- Chavez calls for conciliation between rivals
- Villarreal beats Osasuna 4-2 in Spanish league
- Van Persie inspires Arsenal to win at West Ham
- Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal win in title hunt
- Tunisia hit with looting as new leader is sworn in
- GM expands recall of some 2011 trucks and SUVs
- Chile judge nixes extradition for FARC sympathizer
- Teenager says Berlusconi gave her (EURO)7,000 ($9,350)
- France's Le Pen bids adieu to National Front party
- Greek Football Results
- Olympiakos beats Panserraikos 4-2 to stretch lead
- Teenager: Berlusconi gave her (EURO)7,000 ($9,350)
- India beats South Africa by 1 run in 2nd ODI
- English Football Summaries
- GM expands recall of some 2011 trucks and SUVs
- English Scoring Leaders
- Before shooting, suspect embarked on chaotic night
- India claims thrilling 1-run win over South Africa
- World Snowboard Championship Results
- Chicago man pleads guilty in tax fraud ring
- Police commander abducted in Mexican coastal state
- Video surfaces of shooting suspect touring school
- Doctors replace Giffords' breathing tube
- US automakers draw big crowds at Detroit auto show
- London 2012 Olympic tickets to go on sale in March
- FX drama 'Rescue Me' ends near somber anniversary
- Penguins blow 2-0 lead but beat Bruins 3-2
- Head of Saudi football federation fired
- Milan menswear looks ahead to a dandy winter
- Car of Serb policeman torched in Kosovo
- Inter Milan beats Bologna 4-1
- Italian Football Summaries
- 4 Honduran sailors drown as rains, floods continue
- Caribbean news briefs
- Inter Milan beats Bologna 4-1 in Serie A
- Finland's Piiroinen wins big air gold at worlds
- Venezuela considers shooting down drug planes
- French Football Results
- Inter Milan beats Bologna 4-1 in Serie A
- Supermarket reopens, Giffords continues to improve
- Richie Richardson appointed West Indies manager
- Lille beats Nice 2-0 to stay top of French league
- Ex-candidate charged with making threats in US
- Steelers rally, beat Ravens 31-24 in AFC playoffs
- Michael Phelps wins again at Austin Grand Prix
- 2nd test: NZ dismissed for 356 on day 2
- Michael Phelps wins again at Austin Grand Prix
- New Zealand, Pakistan Scoreboard
- Former England striker Nat Lofthouse dies at 85
- MLK III: US shootings underscore father's message
- China man turns self in for toll case amid outcry
- Van Liew wins 2nd leg of Velux 5 Oceans race
- Clijsters doesn't waste energy on worrying
- 3 dead as 10 cars crash on Pacific Coast Highway
- 2nd test: NZ 356, Pakistan 34-1 at tea, day 2
- England wins toss, elects to bat in 1st ODI
- Terra goal gives Heart 1-1 draw with Glory
- Appleby tied for lead at Sony Open
- Soaked Australia focuses on flood cleanup
- Miss Nebraska wins 2011 Miss America pageant
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Kid rocks his hometown at Detroit birthday bash
- 2-time NASCAR champion questioned in Australia
- Steelers; Packers through to Conference playoffs
- Nadal, Federer and Co. headline flood fundraiser
- Atlante beats Cruz Azul 3-0 in Mexican Clausura
- NBA Roundup
- Packers, Steelers advance to title games
- 2nd test: NZ 356, Pakistan 134-2 at stumps, day 2
- Cleric: Muslims have role in relationship building
- Australians looking for local hero in Melbourne
- Police: 10 wounded in pair of Baghdad bombings
- NATO: 2 insurgents killed in Afghan operation
- Australians looking for local hero in Melbourne
- Australians grieve, search for more flood victims
- Australian Open Show Court Schedules
- NHL Roundup
- Tunisia speeds to new future but violence steps up
- 3 dead as 10 cars crash on Pacific Coast Highway
- Australia vs. England Scoreboard
- England all out for 294 in one-dayer vs Australia
- Women's WCup slalom canceled due to warm weather
- Nadal, Federer and Co. headline flood fundraiser
- Migrant ship sinks off Corfu; 22 reported missing
- Ski Jumping World Cup Results
- Western Zambia sees deadly protests over secession
- New plan for 1,400 apartments in east Jerusalem
- Iran: US spy planes shot down outside air space
- Women's WCup slalom canceled due to warm weather
- Taiwan removes US beef with residue of banned drug
- 6 civilians killed by blast in south Afghanistan
- Rural Australian towns brace for high river peaks
- Goss wins criterium prelude to Tour Down Under
- Brother turns himself in China toll evasion case
- Egypt church shooting attacker gets death sentence
- Marcel Hirscher leads World Cup slalom at Wengen
- India to raze building for environmental violation
- World Cup Men's Slalom-Results
- British actress Susannah York dies of cancer
- 11 fishermen missing in bad Philippine weather
- Serbia looks to improve image with peacekeeping
- Injured Tendulkar returns home from South Africa
- Through schooling, a few Gypsies join middle class
- Oscar-nominated British actress Susannah York dies
- Chung elected Oceania confederation president
- Daughter succeeds dad at French far-right party
- Tour Down Under Results
- North Korea fined $2,000 at Asian Cup
- 3 young women die in stampede at Hungarian disco
- Ariz. shooting victim accused of making threat
- Australia vs. England Result
- Watson's 161 guides Australia to 6-wicket victory
- India to raze building for environmental violation
- Brother confesses in China toll evasion case
- Oscar-nominated British actress Susannah York dies
- Asian Cup wide open going into final group matches
- Pope prays for victims of flooding in 4 countries
- Pakistan terrorist attacks down almost 20 percent
- ASEAN urges lifting of sanctions on Myanmar
- Saudi women want to run in municipal elections
- French-German photojournalist killed in Tunisia
- Policeman, cattleman killed in Russian village
- Spain awards athlete implicated in doping case
- Court officials investigated in China toll case
- Tunisia cracks down on shooters to restore calm
- Afghan official: Bomb kills 9 civilians in north
- Ex-chief of Tunisian presidential guard arrested
- Huefner wins 5th luge World Cup race of season
- Pope is joyous about beatifying John Paul II
- Afghan official: Bomb kills 9 civilians in north
- Turkey, Qatar, Syria to discuss Lebanon crisis
- Ivica Kostelic wins World Cup slalom at Wengen
- World Cup Men's Slalom Results
- Report: Tamil Tigers raised funds in Switzerland
- Trainer: Kauto Star will not retire after defeat
- Avalanche in Switzerland kills 1, injures 2
- Tunisia arrests head of presidential guard, others
- Saudis play for pride after disastrous Asian Cup
- Israeli PM: Tunisia reflects regional instability
- World Cup Bobsled Results
- Ferry wins biathlon World Cup pursuit race
- First US ambassador in 5 years arrives in Syria
- World Cup Results
- Germans take 1-2 finish at WCup 4-man bob race
- Villa draws 1-1 at local rival Birmingham
- Plan for 1,400 apartments in contested Jerusalem
- Official says Abu Dhabi committed to clean energy
- Bayern Munich's Ribery out for two weeks
- Bomb kills 1 at Iraqi militia headquarters
- Sunderland grabs 1-1 draw against Newcastle
- Lockheed buys stake in UAE aircraft repair firm
- Attacks down almost 20 percent in Pakistan
- Ireland's PM Cowen to make statement on his future
- AP-GfK Poll: Raw feelings ease over health law
- Mauritania convicts 3 women on slavery charge
- Princess, Dutchess, Countess: What to call Kate?
- Schwartzel defends Joburg Open title
- Young victim's dad: Boston girl received organs
- Hezbollah leader to comment on Lebanon crisis
- Germany's Keppler out for season
- Bottega Veneta bursts out in color for men
- Norwegian men, women win World Cup team sprints
- Cross-Country Skiing World Cup Results
- Cross-Country Skiing World Cup Results
- Cross-Country Skiing World Cup Results
- Cross-Country Skiing World Cup Results
- Cross-Country Skiing World Cup Results
- Cross-Country Skiing World Cup Results
- Cross-Country Skiing World Cup Results
- Oscar-nominated British actress Susannah York dies
- Oscar-nominated British actress Susannah York dies
- Oscar-nominated British actress Susannah York dies
- Oscar-nominated British actress Susannah York dies
- Oscar-nominated British actress Susannah York dies
- Oscar-nominated British actress Susannah York dies
- 17-year-old Nebraskan takes Miss America crown
- 17-year-old Nebraskan takes Miss America crown
- 17-year-old Nebraskan takes Miss America crown
- 17-year-old Nebraskan takes Miss America crown
- 17-year-old Nebraskan takes Miss America crown
- 17-year-old Nebraskan takes Miss America crown
- Tunisia arrests head of presidential guard, others
- Tunisia arrests head of presidential guard, others
- Tunisia arrests head of presidential guard, others
- Tunisia arrests head of presidential guard, others
- Tunisia arrests head of presidential guard, others
- Tunisia arrests head of presidential guard, others
- Huefner wins 5th luge World Cup race of season
- Huefner wins 5th luge World Cup race of season
- Huefner wins 5th luge World Cup race of season
- Huefner wins 5th luge World Cup race of season
- Huefner wins 5th luge World Cup race of season
- Huefner wins 5th luge World Cup race of season
- Huefner wins 5th luge World Cup race of season
- Princess, Dutchess, Countess: What to call Kate?
- Princess, Dutchess, Countess: What to call Kate?
- Princess, Dutchess, Countess: What to call Kate?
- Princess, Dutchess, Countess: What to call Kate?
- Princess, Dutchess, Countess: What to call Kate?
- Princess, Dutchess, Countess: What to call Kate?
- Princess, Dutchess, Countess: What to call Kate?
- Princess, Dutchess, Countess: What to call Kate?
- Princess, Dutchess, Countess: What to call Kate?
- Princess, Dutchess, Countess: What to call Kate?
- Princess, Dutchess, Countess: What to call Kate?
- Princess, Dutchess, Countess: What to call Kate?
- Luge World Cup Results
- Luge World Cup Results
- Luge World Cup Results
- Luge World Cup Results
- Luge World Cup Results
- Luge World Cup Results
- Luge World Cup Results
- French-German photojournalist killed in Tunisia
- French-German photojournalist killed in Tunisia
- French-German photojournalist killed in Tunisia
- French-German photojournalist killed in Tunisia
- French-German photojournalist killed in Tunisia
- French-German photojournalist killed in Tunisia
- French-German photojournalist killed in Tunisia
- French-German photojournalist killed in Tunisia
- French-German photojournalist killed in Tunisia
- French-German photojournalist killed in Tunisia
- French-German photojournalist killed in Tunisia
- French-German photojournalist killed in Tunisia
- First US ambassador in 5 years arrives in Syria
- First US ambassador in 5 years arrives in Syria
- First US ambassador in 5 years arrives in Syria
- First US ambassador in 5 years arrives in Syria
- First US ambassador in 5 years arrives in Syria
- First US ambassador in 5 years arrives in Syria
- Israeli PM: Tunisia reflects regional instability
- Israeli PM: Tunisia reflects regional instability
- Israeli PM: Tunisia reflects regional instability
- Israeli PM: Tunisia reflects regional instability
- Israeli PM: Tunisia reflects regional instability
- Israeli PM: Tunisia reflects regional instability
- Sunderland grabs 1-1 draw against Newcastle
- Sunderland grabs 1-1 draw against Newcastle
- Sunderland grabs 1-1 draw against Newcastle
- Sunderland grabs 1-1 draw against Newcastle
- Sunderland grabs 1-1 draw against Newcastle
- Sunderland grabs 1-1 draw against Newcastle
- Sunderland grabs 1-1 draw against Newcastle
- Armani stays in the city next winter
- Armani stays in the city next winter
- Armani stays in the city next winter
- Armani stays in the city next winter
- Armani stays in the city next winter
- Armani stays in the city next winter
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Egypt church shooting attacker gets death sentence
- Egypt church shooting attacker gets death sentence
- Egypt church shooting attacker gets death sentence
- Egypt church shooting attacker gets death sentence
- Egypt church shooting attacker gets death sentence
- Egypt church shooting attacker gets death sentence
- Norwegian men, women win World Cup team sprints
- Norwegian men, women win World Cup team sprints
- Norwegian men, women win World Cup team sprints
- Norwegian men, women win World Cup team sprints
- Norwegian men, women win World Cup team sprints
- Norwegian men, women win World Cup team sprints
- Norwegian men, women win World Cup team sprints
- Gunfire rings out near of Tunisia opposition party
- Gunfire rings out near of Tunisia opposition party
- Gunfire rings out near of Tunisia opposition party
- Gunfire rings out near of Tunisia opposition party
- Gunfire rings out near of Tunisia opposition party
- Gunfire rings out near of Tunisia opposition party
- Gunfire rings out near Tunisia opposition building
- Gunfire rings out near Tunisia opposition building
- Gunfire rings out near Tunisia opposition building
- Gunfire rings out near Tunisia opposition building
- Gunfire rings out near Tunisia opposition building
- Gunfire rings out near Tunisia opposition building
- Ferry, Berger win biathlon World Cup pursuit races
- Ferry, Berger win biathlon World Cup pursuit races
- Ferry, Berger win biathlon World Cup pursuit races
- Ferry, Berger win biathlon World Cup pursuit races
- Ferry, Berger win biathlon World Cup pursuit races
- Ferry, Berger win biathlon World Cup pursuit races
- Ferry, Berger win biathlon World Cup pursuit races
- Ariz. shooting victim accused of making threat
- Ariz. shooting victim accused of making threat
- Ariz. shooting victim accused of making threat
- Ariz. shooting victim accused of making threat
- Ariz. shooting victim accused of making threat
- Ariz. shooting victim accused of making threat
- Pope is joyous about beatifying John Paul II
- Pope is joyous about beatifying John Paul II
- Pope is joyous about beatifying John Paul II
- Pope is joyous about beatifying John Paul II
- Pope is joyous about beatifying John Paul II
- Pope is joyous about beatifying John Paul II
- Official says Abu Dhabi committed to clean energy
- Official says Abu Dhabi committed to clean energy
- Official says Abu Dhabi committed to clean energy
- Official says Abu Dhabi committed to clean energy
- Official says Abu Dhabi committed to clean energy
- Official says Abu Dhabi committed to clean energy
- First US ambassador in 5 years arrives in Syria
- First US ambassador in 5 years arrives in Syria
- First US ambassador in 5 years arrives in Syria
- First US ambassador in 5 years arrives in Syria
- First US ambassador in 5 years arrives in Syria
- First US ambassador in 5 years arrives in Syria
- World Cup Results
- World Cup Results
- World Cup Results
- World Cup Results
- World Cup Results
- World Cup Results
- World Cup Results
- A king and a Web kingpin face off at Golden Globes
- A king and a Web kingpin face off at Golden Globes
- A king and a Web kingpin face off at Golden Globes
- A king and a Web kingpin face off at Golden Globes
- A king and a Web kingpin face off at Golden Globes
- A king and a Web kingpin face off at Golden Globes
- A king and a Web kingpin face off at Golden Globes
- A king and a Web kingpin face off at Golden Globes
- A king and a Web kingpin face off at Golden Globes
- A king and a Web kingpin face off at Golden Globes
- A king and a Web kingpin face off at Golden Globes
- A king and a Web kingpin face off at Golden Globes
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Final opposition party picks candidate in Nigeria
- Final opposition party picks candidate in Nigeria
- Final opposition party picks candidate in Nigeria
- Final opposition party picks candidate in Nigeria
- Final opposition party picks candidate in Nigeria
- Final opposition party picks candidate in Nigeria
- Delbosco, David win Freestyle WCup ski cross races
- Delbosco, David win Freestyle WCup ski cross races
- Delbosco, David win Freestyle WCup ski cross races
- Delbosco, David win Freestyle WCup ski cross races
- Delbosco, David win Freestyle WCup ski cross races
- Delbosco, David win Freestyle WCup ski cross races
- Delbosco, David win Freestyle WCup ski cross races
- Schwartzel defends Joburg Open title
- Schwartzel defends Joburg Open title
- Schwartzel defends Joburg Open title
- Schwartzel defends Joburg Open title
- Schwartzel defends Joburg Open title
- Schwartzel defends Joburg Open title
- Schwartzel defends Joburg Open title
- S.Sudan early returns show big vote for secession
- S.Sudan early returns show big vote for secession
- S.Sudan early returns show big vote for secession
- S.Sudan early returns show big vote for secession
- S.Sudan early returns show big vote for secession
- S.Sudan early returns show big vote for secession
- A king and a Web kingpin face off at Golden Globes
- Moan wins World Cup Nordic combined event
- Dalglish still searching for 1st win at Liverpool
- First US ambassador in 5 years arrives in Syria
- Liverpool and Everton draw 2-2 in Merseyside derby
- Official says Abu Dhabi committed to clean energy
- Lazio joins Napoli in 2nd place in Serie A
- Migrant ship sinks off Greece; several missing
- Dalglish still searching for 1st win at Liverpool
- German Football Results
- Rights group decries 'execution binge' in Iran
- 2 senators agree to sit together for Obama address
- NASA: Astronaut hurt in bicycle accident
- Gunfire in Tunisian capital as future in question
- Obama congratulates Sudan on election
- Hannover wins 3-0 at Frankfurt in Bundesliga
- Cleveland art museum to auction European paintings
- Obamas attend services at church near White House
- Israeli PM: Tunisia reflects regional instability
- Royal couple may ask guests to make charity gifts
- Break in rain allows Brazil to reach slide victims
- Playwright Romulus Linney dies at 80
- Obama congratulates Sudan on referendum
- Obama congratulates Sudan on referendum
- Obama congratulates Sudan on referendum
- Obama congratulates Sudan on referendum
- Obama congratulates Sudan on referendum
- Obama congratulates Sudan on referendum
- Lazio joins Napoli in 2nd place in Serie A
- Lazio joins Napoli in 2nd place in Serie A
- Lazio joins Napoli in 2nd place in Serie A
- Lazio joins Napoli in 2nd place in Serie A
- Lazio joins Napoli in 2nd place in Serie A
- Lazio joins Napoli in 2nd place in Serie A
- Lazio joins Napoli in 2nd place in Serie A
- Notorious Russian prison to get tanning beds
- Notorious Russian prison to get tanning beds
- Notorious Russian prison to get tanning beds
- Notorious Russian prison to get tanning beds
- Notorious Russian prison to get tanning beds
- Notorious Russian prison to get tanning beds
- Royal couple may ask guests to make charity gifts
- Behind the Scenes at the Taipei Flora Expo
- New Taipei City: New Taipei City to open food banks for the needy
- Taipei City: Cap to be set on retirees' 18pct interest rate deposits
- China: Chinese tourist arrivals in Taiwan hit 1.16 million in 2010
- Kaohsiung City: Government helping to find fishing boat missing off Indonesia
- Taipei City: Yani Tseng wins Taifong Ladies Open Golf
- Taipei City: `Moon flower' ALS patient wins Flora Expo literature contest
- Egypt: Egypt church shooting attacker gets death sentence
- UK: Princess, Dutchess, Countess: What to call Kate?
- Ireland: Irish premier won't quit over Ireland debt crisis
- Brazil: Break in rain allows Brazil to reach slide victims
- Tunisia: Gunbattle at Tunisian presidential palace
- Expert backs $14.4 billion offer for insurer AXA
- Benneteau out of Australian Open with wrist injury
- Your ticket inside the Golden Globes ceremony
- Lochte beats Phelps in 200 IM
- Bale wins supporting-actor Globe for `Fighter'
- Risk-takers fuel fun fashion on Globes carpet
- Sargent Shriver hospitalized in suburban D.C.
- Sharapova beats Tanasugarn at Australian Open
- Sharapova gets Australian Open started with a win
- Rep. Gabrielle Giffords condition improves
- Sagal wins her first Golden Globe
- Trans-Alaska pipeline remains shut down over leak
- Bening, Bale earn acting prizes at Golden Globes
- Bio on ex-Haiti dictator 'Baby Doc' Duvalier
- Asian shares mixed after China central bank move
- No. 1 Wozniacki starts Australian Open with win
- `Social Network' leads Globes with 4 prizes
- List of Golden Globe Award winners
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- `Social Network' friends Globes with 4 prizes
- Robert De Niro presented Cecil B. DeMille Award
- No. 1 seeds both one-and-done in NFL playoffs
- 9 tests for New Zealand in busy schedule
- UK shifts diplomacy focus to the developing world
- Taiwan, China to sign investment protection deal
- `Boardwalk Empire,' 'Glee' big winners at Globes
- Irish premier won't quit over Ireland debt crisis
- Bruce: Pitch invader in police custody
- Paper: Iran still trying to buy nuclear technology
- Americans ponder King in wake of Arizona shootings
- Vermaelen faces ankle operation
- Ex-Dominican Olympic committee leader dies at 83
- Diplomats visit Iran's nuclear enrichment facility
- Slaying victim's ashes poured in NYC subway grate
- US denies WikiLeaks spurred revolt in Tunisia
- Tunisian foreign minister to brief Arab leaders
- Valencia downs Deportivo 2-0 in Spain
- Question looms on WTC health act: Who is covered?
- United draws 0-0 at Tottenham in Premier League
- Qatar beats Kuwait 3-0 to reach quarterfinals
- Man United held to 0-0 draw by Tottenham
- 'Green Hornet' stings box office with $34M debut
- Pope picks Protestant to head science body
- Uzbekistan draws with China to advance to last 8
- Valencia beats Deportivo 2-0 in Spanish league
- Austrian: Mexico may display headdress
- Gunfight at Tunisian presidential palace
- German Football Summaries
- Gunbattle at Tunisian presidential palace
- Beatles memorabilia museum opens in Buenos Aires
- Tottenham, United play to scoreless draw in league
- Clinton urges reforms by new Tunisian govt
- Qatar, Uzbekistan into Asina cup quarterfinals
- Qatar, Uzbekistan into Asian Cup quarterfinals
- Greenpeace activists climb Jerusalem landmark
- Ariz. tea party leader talks about alleged threat
- Diplomats visit Iran's nuclear enrichment facility
- BULLETIN KILL
- Hezbollah leader: Hariri should not return as PM
- Jamaica PM aims to revitalize downtown Kingston
- Everton accepts Chelsea bid for Pienaar
- Cisse leads Panathinaikos to 4-2 win over Kavala
- More Tunisia unrest: Presidential palace gunbattle
- Report: Algerian man dies from self-immolation
- Ariz. shooting victim accused of making threat
- Real Madrid held to 1-1 draw by Almeria
- Photojournalist critically injured in Tunisia
- Prada puts spark in her winter collection
- Pumas beats Santos 2-0; Chivas draws at Morelia
- With shock subsiding, pain sets in for AZ victims
- 3 killed in Pacific Coast Highway crash identified
- NYC landlord wants money from Lennon suit auction
- Is riding a horse while drunk legal in Montana?
- Coutts among skippers sailing at Key West regatta
- Italian designers brighten up men's winter wear
- Al-Qaida claims hostage in Niger killed by French
- Hezbollah defends bringing down Lebanon government
- Lebanon's top Christian religious leader resigns
- Gunbattles, food shortages temper Tunisians' joy
- AC Milan struggles in 1-1 draw at Lecce
- Mexican Football Results
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Chavez foes wary over calls for reconciliation
- Marseille beats Bordeaux 2-1 in French league
- Police arrest 9 arson suspects in Venezuela
- US shooting victim arrested, taken to hospital
- Report: Preacher faces molestation trial
- Barcelona smashes Malaga, and records, in Spain
- Xu, Kushnir win World Cup aerials
- Housing sought for survivors of deadly mudslides
- Daughter succeeds dad at French far-right party
- Mark Wilson takes 54-hole lead
- Porto downs Naval 3-1 to stay top in Portugal
- Corinthians beats Portuguesa 2-0 in season opener
- Barcelona smashes Malaga and records in Spain
- Israeli spy's father still seeks son's freedom
- 'Baby Doc' Duvalier back in Haiti after long exile
- Injured US congresswoman's condition improves
- Brazilian Football Results
- Sprinters' battle may be Tour Down Under highlight
- 'Baby Doc' Duvalier back in Haiti after long exile
- Pakistan 209-3 at lunch chasing NZ's 356 on day 3
- 2nd test: New Zealand vs Pakistan scoreboard
- Tea partiers keeping an eye on those they backed
- CONCACAF will lobby for 4th spot in World Cup
- Cancer survivor aims to raze barriers with app
- For world's newest states, road ahead can be hard
- Gang's terror felt far from drug war on US border
- Muslim group: US teen not allowed to leave Kuwait
- Chronology of ex-dictator 'Baby Doc' Duvalier
- Stars hit the red carpet for the Golden Globes
- NFL Playoff Glance
- Cuba says travel changes not enough
- Cuba says travel changes not enough
- Schiavone advances to 2nd round at Australian Open
- Backstage and on red carpet at the Golden Globes
- Reactions to the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards
- Australian Open Results
- Pakistan 286-4 at tea on day 3 of 2nd test
- Sharapova gets Australian Open started with win
- Fincher wins directing prize at Golden Globes
- Host Gervais guarantees the Globes are irreverent
- A long day for Wilson ends in victory
- `Social Network' has lead at Globes with 3 prizes
- Wozniacki beats Dulko at Australian Open
- Man United trudging toward record 19th title
- New US lawmakers want action on China currency
- 2nd test: New Zealand, Pakistan scoreboard
- 2nd test: New Zealand vs. Pakistan scoreboard
- Explosion on bus in NW Pakistan kills at least 15
- Federer through to 2nd round at Australian Open
- Late ejections mar Clippers' 99-92 win over Lakers
- Oil slips to near $91 after China tightening move
- Survey: Most Chinese see ties with US worsening
- HK airport says passengers, cargo surged in 2010
- Explosion on bus in NW Pakistan kills at least 15
- Golden Globes organizers roasted at own show
- Defending champion Federer eases into 2nd round
- Pakistan out for 376 in reply to NZ's 356 on day 3
- Asian shares down after China central bank move
- Nepal cuts electricity to 12 hours, warns of worse
- Andy Roddick advances at Australian Open
- Australia, Afghanistan sign deal on refugees
- SKorea: Nuclear push could bring North's collapse
- Selanne's 2 goals lead Ducks over Oilers 3-2
- China: no coaching changes after Asian Cup exit
- Egyptian border police shoot dead Eritrean migrant
- Haiti's 'Baby Doc' in surprise return from exile
- Australian Open Show Court Schedules
- Brazil slide rescues slowed, focus on housing
- Rural Australian towns brace for high river peaks
- BP wins first Australian oil exploration permits
- Israel's defense minister quits Labor Party
- SKorea: Nuclear push could bring North's collapse
- Iraqi provincial official escapes assassination
- US, China clash on energy, environment
- Explosion on bus in NW Pakistan kills 18
- UAE phone clerk slammed in scheme on coveted codes
- Toyota developing alternative electric motor
- Williams through to 2nd round at Australian Open
- Sri Lankans besiege office, demand flood aid
- Sharapova overcomes nerves in 1st-round win
- India announces squad for cricket World Cup
- Euro drops vs US dollar
- 14 lions killed at Iran zoo over infection fears
- Greek militants go on trial
- Yemen convicts al-Qaida agent in Frenchman's death
- Dangerous loners hard to catch before they act
- Crew aboard hijacked SKorean ship confirmed safe
- European ministers consider boosting bailout fund
- Australian Open glance
- Germany rejects major boost to EU bailout fund
- Federer in a hurry in 1st round at Australian Open
- Iraqi provincial official escapes assassination
- 400 Romanian army retirees protest pension cuts
- India names 3 spinners in squad for World Cup
- Number of fake euro notes declines
- Carter Center: S. Sudan vote peaceful and credible
- Egyptian man sets himself ablaze in central Cairo
- Tunisia awaits new unity govt, unrest continues
- Kuwait doles out cash to mark national milestones
- 'Social Network' big winner at Golden Globes
- Airbus says it tops Boeing in plane orders in 2010
- Ex-Swiss banker to hand account files to WikiLeaks
- Palestinians to turn to Security Council this week
- Lebanon postpones talks on new government
- UK government plans major health care reform
- Airbus says it tops Boeing in plane orders in 2010
- Henin wins opening match at Australian Open
- Strike by Lufthansa Paris crew disrupts flights
- South Africans accept Wal-Mart bid
- Carter Center: S. Sudan vote peaceful and credible
- Sri Lanka flood victims besiege office, demand aid
- Groupon CEO apologizes to Japanese customers
- Turkish PM slams Galatasaray fans who booed him
- Germany fines alleged Israeli spy for forgery
- Cold spell in Vietnam hospitalizes hundreds
- Swiss bank UBS changes much-mocked dress code
- Groupon CEO apologizes to Japanese customers
- Wenger's proud FA Cup record under threat
- Sri Lanka flood victims storm office, demand aid
- BP shares rise following Rosneft deal
- South Africans accept Wal-Mart bid
- Lithuanian girl killed on Facebook-arranged date
- China coach to keep job after Asian Cup
- Thai PM attends funeral of teacher killed in south
- UK's Clegg says new fathers need more time off
- ATP Rankings
- Kate and Wills walking tour charts royal romance
- WTA Tour Rankings
- Australia floods could be costliest disaster ever
- European ministers to spar over bailout fund
- Spy Dubai: next Bond novel has Gulf setting
- Minibus bombing in NW Pakistan kills 19
- Swiss lawmakers angry at alleged US spying program
- Cameron says communications chief "embarrassed"
- Kate and Wills walking tour charts royal romance
- Ukraine's ex-PM summoned to prosecutors
- Toyota halts Japan production due to heavy snow
- War-crimes charges sought in Lumumba death
- War-crimes charges sought in Lumumba death
- Djokovic advances to 2nd round at Australian Open
- Australian Open seeded players fared
- Somali pirates release 1 ship, hijack another
- Lebanon postpones talks on new government
- Wenger's proud FA Cup record under threat
- BP shares rise on Arctic deal despite complaints
- Ex-Swiss banker to hand account files to WikiLeaks
- EU ready to help Tunisia become democratic
- US ambassador to Lebanon summoned amid tension
- Euro slips as EU discusses bailout strategy
- Cameron says communications chief 'embarrassed'
- Somali pirates release 1 ship, hijack another
- John Paul II's blood to be relic in Polish church
- Spanish court to rule on Santander CEO sentence
- Hannover inaugurates Robert Enke Street
- Young King inspired by time in north's Connecticut
- AU envoy: Gbagbo staying is a blow to democracy
- BlackBerry agrees to filter out porn in Indonesia
- `UK City of Culture' office bombed in Londonderry
- Russian opposition leader urges Western sanctions
- Oil slips to near $91 after China tightening move
- Henin wins opening match at Australian Open
- Thai PM attends funeral of teacher killed in south
- UK's Clegg says new fathers need more time off
- Jordan puts on trial pro-Taliban militants
- Greek militants go on trial
- Australian Open notebook
- US military says American soldier dies in Iraq
- Ex-banker says he's giving Wikileaks files on rich
- Air France plane with sick pilot lands in Iceland
- Kosovo: 7 charged over death of 15 migrants
- Golden Globe parties packed with celebrating stars
- R. Sargent Shriver hospitalized outside Washington
- South Korea coach wary of underestimating India
- Swiss lawmakers angry at alleged US spying program
- Russian opposition leader urges Western sanctions
- Haiti urged to prosecute returned former strongman
- Iraqi governor escapes assassination
- Tear gas in Tunisia as country awaits unity govt
- British man dies in Pakistan after arrest
- UN chief urges quelling of Tunisia unrest
- Aston Villa weighs up Cummings loan signing
- Cambodia anti-drug chief faces corruption charge
- Apple CEO Steve Jobs takes medical leave
- Swedish hunters are the hunted in chaotic Tunisia
- Jordan puts on trial pro-Taliban militants
- UK government plans major health care reform
- Republican US senators go to Afghanistan, Pakistan
- Funeral held for Irishwoman strangled on honeymoon
- Italian case against Google closed
- Mauritanian man sets himself ablaze in capital
- UN chief urges efforts to quell Tunisia unrest
- Obama to honor China's president with state dinner
- Ex-Turkish media mogul convicted of embezzlement
- John Paul II's blood to be relic in Polish church
- John Paul II's blood to be relic in Polish church
- John Paul II's blood to be relic in Polish church
- John Paul II's blood to be relic in Polish church
- John Paul II's blood to be relic in Polish church
- John Paul II's blood to be relic in Polish church
- Indian executives to government: Clean up your act
- Indian executives to government: Clean up your act
- Indian executives to government: Clean up your act
- Indian executives to government: Clean up your act
- Indian executives to government: Clean up your act
- Indian executives to government: Clean up your act
- Indian executives to government: Clean up your act
- Indian executives to government: Clean up your act
- SPL clubs back plans for league reform
- SPL clubs back plans for league reform
- SPL clubs back plans for league reform
- SPL clubs back plans for league reform
- SPL clubs back plans for league reform
- SPL clubs back plans for league reform
- SPL clubs back plans for league reform
- Nobel poet Szymborska gets Poland's highest honor
- Nobel poet Szymborska gets Poland's highest honor
- Nobel poet Szymborska gets Poland's highest honor
- Nobel poet Szymborska gets Poland's highest honor
- Nobel poet Szymborska gets Poland's highest honor
- Nobel poet Szymborska gets Poland's highest honor
- Steve Jobs note announcing medical leave
- Steve Jobs note announcing medical leave
- Steve Jobs note announcing medical leave
- Steve Jobs note announcing medical leave
- Steve Jobs note announcing medical leave
- Steve Jobs note announcing medical leave
- Northern Iraqi governor cuts Baghdad power supply
- Northern Iraqi governor cuts Baghdad power supply
- Northern Iraqi governor cuts Baghdad power supply
- Northern Iraqi governor cuts Baghdad power supply
- Northern Iraqi governor cuts Baghdad power supply
- Northern Iraqi governor cuts Baghdad power supply
- Italian case against Google closed
- Italian case against Google closed
- Italian case against Google closed
- Italian case against Google closed
- Italian case against Google closed
- Italian case against Google closed
- Italian case against Google closed
- Italian case against Google closed
- Italian case against Google closed
- Italian case against Google closed
- Italian case against Google closed
- Italian case against Google closed
- Kosovo: 7 charged over death of 15 migrants
- Kosovo: 7 charged over death of 15 migrants
- No-show won't deter Poe fans from annual ritual
- No-show won't deter Poe fans from annual ritual
- No-show won't deter Poe fans from annual ritual
- No-show won't deter Poe fans from annual ritual
- No-show won't deter Poe fans from annual ritual
- No-show won't deter Poe fans from annual ritual
- No-show won't deter Poe fans from annual ritual
- No-show won't deter Poe fans from annual ritual
- No-show won't deter Poe fans from annual ritual
- No-show won't deter Poe fans from annual ritual
- No-show won't deter Poe fans from annual ritual
- No-show won't deter Poe fans from annual ritual
- Ex-banker says he's giving Wikileaks files on rich
- Ex-banker says he's giving Wikileaks files on rich
- Ex-banker says he's giving Wikileaks files on rich
- Ex-banker says he's giving Wikileaks files on rich
- Ex-banker says he's giving Wikileaks files on rich
- Ex-banker says he's giving Wikileaks files on rich
- Ex-banker says he's giving Wikileaks files on rich
- Ex-banker says he's giving Wikileaks files on rich
- Ex-banker says he's giving Wikileaks files on rich
- Ex-banker says he's giving Wikileaks files on rich
- Ex-banker says he's giving Wikileaks files on rich
- Ex-banker says he's giving Wikileaks files on rich
- ECB boosted bond buying last week, aiding Portugal
- ECB boosted bond buying last week, aiding Portugal
- ECB boosted bond buying last week, aiding Portugal
- ECB boosted bond buying last week, aiding Portugal
- ECB boosted bond buying last week, aiding Portugal
- ECB boosted bond buying last week, aiding Portugal
- Former Serbian FA president goes on trial
- Former Serbian FA president goes on trial
- Former Serbian FA president goes on trial
- Former Serbian FA president goes on trial
- Former Serbian FA president goes on trial
- Former Serbian FA president goes on trial
- Former Serbian FA president goes on trial
- Jordan beats Syria, into Asian Cup quarters
- S.African rescuer killed helping flood victims
- S.African rescuer killed helping flood victims
- S.African rescuer killed helping flood victims
- S.African rescuer killed helping flood victims
- S.African rescuer killed helping flood victims
- S.African rescuer killed helping flood victims
- Japan cruises into Asian quarterfinals
- Japan cruises into Asian quarterfinals
- Japan cruises into Asian quarterfinals
- Japan cruises into Asian quarterfinals
- Japan cruises into Asian quarterfinals
- Japan cruises into Asian quarterfinals
- Japan cruises into Asian quarterfinals
- Japan cruises into Asian quarterfinals
- South Africans accept Wal-Mart bid
- South Africans accept Wal-Mart bid
- South Africans accept Wal-Mart bid
- South Africans accept Wal-Mart bid
- South Africans accept Wal-Mart bid
- South Africans accept Wal-Mart bid
- South Africans accept Wal-Mart bid
- South Africans accept Wal-Mart bid
- South Africans accept Wal-Mart bid
- South Africans accept Wal-Mart bid
- South Africans accept Wal-Mart bid
- South Africans accept Wal-Mart bid
- Prosecutors ask to search Berlusconi property
- Prosecutors ask to search Berlusconi property
- Prosecutors ask to search Berlusconi property
- Prosecutors ask to search Berlusconi property
- Prosecutors ask to search Berlusconi property
- Prosecutors ask to search Berlusconi property
- Police checking suspicious item on Miami flight
- GlaxoSmithKline to take $3.4 bln charge on Avandia
- GlaxoSmithKline to take $3.4 bln charge on Avandia
- GlaxoSmithKline to take $3.4 bln charge on Avandia
- GlaxoSmithKline to take $3.4 bln charge on Avandia
- GlaxoSmithKline to take $3.4 bln charge on Avandia
- GlaxoSmithKline to take $3.4 bln charge on Avandia
- Grand jury probes what Edwards knew about spending
- Grand jury probes what Edwards knew about spending
- Grand jury probes what Edwards knew about spending
- Grand jury probes what Edwards knew about spending
- Grand jury probes what Edwards knew about spending
- Grand jury probes what Edwards knew about spending
- Jordan beats Syria to make Asian Cup quarters
- Jordan beats Syria to make Asian Cup quarters
- Jordan beats Syria to make Asian Cup quarters
- Jordan beats Syria to make Asian Cup quarters
- Jordan beats Syria to make Asian Cup quarters
- Jordan beats Syria to make Asian Cup quarters
- Jordan beats Syria to make Asian Cup quarters
- ECB boosted bond buying last week, aiding Portugal
- ECB boosted bond buying last week, aiding Portugal
- ECB boosted bond buying last week, aiding Portugal
- ECB boosted bond buying last week, aiding Portugal
- ECB boosted bond buying last week, aiding Portugal
- ECB boosted bond buying last week, aiding Portugal
- Germans charge man with spying for Libya
- Germans charge man with spying for Libya
- Germans charge man with spying for Libya
- Germans charge man with spying for Libya
- Germans charge man with spying for Libya
- Germans charge man with spying for Libya
- Minibus bombing in NW Pakistan kills 19
- Minibus bombing in NW Pakistan kills 19
- Minibus bombing in NW Pakistan kills 19
- Minibus bombing in NW Pakistan kills 19
- Minibus bombing in NW Pakistan kills 19
- Minibus bombing in NW Pakistan kills 19
- Minibus bombing in NW Pakistan kills 19
- Mortars kill 4 near parliament in Somali capital
- Mortars kill 4 near parliament in Somali capital
- Mortars kill 4 near parliament in Somali capital
- Mortars kill 4 near parliament in Somali capital
- Mortars kill 4 near parliament in Somali capital
- Mortars kill 4 near parliament in Somali capital
- Japan cruises into Asian quarterfinals
- Japan cruises into Asian quarterfinals
- Japan cruises into Asian quarterfinals
- Japan cruises into Asian quarterfinals
- Japan cruises into Asian quarterfinals
- Japan cruises into Asian quarterfinals
- Japan cruises into Asian quarterfinals
- Japan cruises into Asian quarterfinals
- GlaxoSmithKline to take $3.4 bln charge on Avandia
- GlaxoSmithKline to take $3.4 bln charge on Avandia
- GlaxoSmithKline to take $3.4 bln charge on Avandia
- GlaxoSmithKline to take $3.4 bln charge on Avandia
- GlaxoSmithKline to take $3.4 bln charge on Avandia
- GlaxoSmithKline to take $3.4 bln charge on Avandia
- Kate and Wills walking tour charts royal romance
- Kate and Wills walking tour charts royal romance
- Kate and Wills walking tour charts royal romance
- Kate and Wills walking tour charts royal romance
- Kate and Wills walking tour charts royal romance
- Kate and Wills walking tour charts royal romance
- Kate and Wills walking tour charts royal romance
- Kate and Wills walking tour charts royal romance
- Kate and Wills walking tour charts royal romance
- Kate and Wills walking tour charts royal romance
- Kate and Wills walking tour charts royal romance
- Kate and Wills walking tour charts royal romance
- Self-immolation attempts reflect despair
- Self-immolation attempts reflect despair
- Self-immolation attempts reflect despair
- Self-immolation attempts reflect despair
- Self-immolation attempts reflect despair
- Self-immolation attempts reflect despair
- R. Sargent Shriver in critical condition in US
- R. Sargent Shriver in critical condition in US
- R. Sargent Shriver in critical condition in US
- Egyptian, Mauritanian men set themselves alight
- Kate's dress? British press backs Oldfield
- Palestinians to turn to Security Council this week
- UN peacekeepers in Ivory Coast fire warning shots
- Violence-scarred Tunisia announces new government
- Jordan beats Syria to make Asian Cup quarters
- Police checking suspicious item on Miami flight
- Monks diaries offer clues on climate change
- Chronology of ex-dictator 'Baby Doc' Duvalier
- Ukraine probe of former PM raises concern in West
- Japan, Jordan advance to Asian Cup quarters
- Bulgaria culls more livestock over health scare
- Europe spars over bailout fund
- Jordan beats Syria to make Asian Cup quarterfinals
- Grand jury probes what Edwards knew about spending
- Niger's deposed president moved to prison
- Northern Iraqi governor cuts Baghdad power
- Japan cruises into Asian quarterfinals
- Romania: 2 top police officers fired for hiring
- Police: No explosives in 'suspicious' item at MIA
- Henson unavailable for start of 6 Nations
- Italy coach Mallett names squad for 6 Nations
- 4 Pakistani cricketers fined for various offenses
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- WTA Schedule
- Troops building bridges in Brazil slide zone
- Paraguay: Guerrilla backpack bomb injures 4 police
- Paraguay: Guerrilla backpack bomb injures 4 police
- Paraguay: Guerrilla backpack bomb injures 4 police
- Paraguay: Guerrilla backpack bomb injures 4 police
- Paraguay: Guerrilla backpack bomb injures 4 police
- Paraguay: Guerrilla backpack bomb injures 4 police
- Armenia: Turkey 'destroyed' reconciliation bid
- Armenia: Turkey 'destroyed' reconciliation bid
- Armenia: Turkey 'destroyed' reconciliation bid
- Armenia: Turkey 'destroyed' reconciliation bid
- Armenia: Turkey 'destroyed' reconciliation bid
- Armenia: Turkey 'destroyed' reconciliation bid
- Palestinians to turn to Security Council this week
- Palestinians to turn to Security Council this week
- Palestinians to turn to Security Council this week
- Palestinians to turn to Security Council this week
- Palestinians to turn to Security Council this week
- Palestinians to turn to Security Council this week
- Armenia: Azerbaijan readying 'military aggression'
- Armenia: Azerbaijan readying 'military aggression'
- Armenia: Azerbaijan readying 'military aggression'
- Armenia: Azerbaijan readying 'military aggression'
- Armenia: Azerbaijan readying 'military aggression'