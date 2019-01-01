英文新聞列表 English News List
- Daimler, EBRD in talks to acquire 5 pct of Kamaz
- Taiwanese fishing boat, crew released by Somali pirates
- University announces new review of climate science
- Stocks fall even as EU agrees to bail out Greece
- Marines push 'The Breacher' against Taliban lines
- Source: NYC to keep Broadway closed to traffic
- Woman's dismembered body found on LA freeway
- Average price drop in Ireland eases to 3.9 percent
- 2 blasts in Pakistan target police; 8 people dead
- Sri Lankan police disperse pro-opposition protest
- Pakistan to play cricket in US later this year
- Stocks fall even as EU pledges support for Greece
- 20k walker Fernandez suspended for doping offence
- Lions coach names teenager in Super 14 team
- PepsiCo 4th-quarter profit rises on snacks unit
- Auditor: Kenya lost millions in corrupt food deals
- VW recalls 200K cars in Brazil over wheel problem
- Pakistan: 2 suicide blasts aimed at police kill 11
- Iraq: No chance to appeal Blackwater expulsions
- EU leaders offer Greece support, but no money
- Rain soaks homeless Haitians, collapses shacks
- NATO chief proposes global security forum
- Iran claims new success in uranium enrichment
- World markets disappointed by EU plan for Greece
- Suspect in Auschwitz sign theft arrested in Sweden
- ABN Amro Results
- Pakistan: 2 suicide blasts aimed at police kill 15
- Catholics blast South African President Zuma
- Philip Morris International 4Q profit rises
- AP Interview: Shah's son: Help Iranian reformers
- Spokeswoman: Alexander McQueen found dead at home
- Chinese poachers arrested on Kinmen
- Proposed autism diagnosis changes anger "Aspies"
- Libyan court reduces Swiss man's prison sentence
- Filipino massacre victim's kin escape attack
- New York City will keep Broadway closed to traffic
- Top seed Zvonareva advances in Pattaya Open
- Statement issued by EU leaders on Greece
- Rwanda genocide court convicts ex-military officer
- Boonen takes 5th stage of Tour of Qatar
- Former GIO chief impeached for misusing fund for DPP drive
- Berlin film festival opens with Chinese premiere
- EU leaders offer Greece moral support but no aid
- Spanish ex-spy convicted of stealing secrets
- Pattaya Open Results
- Bombardier officials visit Taiwan to promote new plane
- Stocks trade flat as EU pledges support for Greece
- Burlington shareholders approve sale to Berkshire
- Haiti judge: Detained Americans should be released
- Philip Morris Int'l 4Q profit rises, plans buyback
- Djokovic into quarterfinals of ABN Amro tournament
- US ambassador: arms deal to mention missile shield
- Giggs out for up to 4 weeks with arm fracture
- Alexander McQueen found dead at home
- Swedish lawmaker defends alleged drag-queen junket
- Zimbabwe includes two uncapped players in squad
- Zimbabwean security forces accused of poaching
- Silverstone changes circuit for British GP
- Philip Morris Int'l 4Q profit rises, plans buyback
- Branson looks to sort out bickering billionaires
- Cost cuts boosts Viacom 4Q but ad sales weak
- Haiti judge: Detained Americans should be released
- Government resolves dispute over expelled Germans
- Questions and answers on Europe's debt crisis
- ECB's Trichet to keep Greece in check
- Su Chi resigns post as Taiwan security czar
- Lawyer says Beijing court rejects appeal from Chinese dissident Liu
- Adelaide festival to feature Single Room 2010, 37 Arts
- Somali pirates free Taiwan boat and crew
- Hsieh impeached for funding U.N. campaign
- Taiwan defeat at Beijing Olympics in focus
- Taiwan Semi, AU Optronics set for China upgrade after new rules
- Taiwan faces cold and wet start to Year of the Tiger
- Chunghwa Telecom refutes allegations about unfair bid
- Former Texas congressman Charlie Wilson dies at 76
- U.S. rail trail evokes deadly 1910 avalanche
- Lunar New Year opening for Singapore's 1st casino
- Rio 'very concerned' as executives face trial
- China says it will protect rights of Rio Tinto employees charged with bribery
- Commercial real estate in danger: watchdog
- Job growth may not ease jobless
- Upbeat data boosts Asian shares, but eurozone in focus
- Oil strengthens in Asian trade
- Wall Street falls as markets mull Greece bailout, says Bernanke
- Euro gains as EU leaders consider lifeline to Greece
- In Haiti, a rum everyone can agree on
- DPP must keep eyes on Taiwan's prize
- What Afghanistan needs:job creation
- Record blizzards shut down Washington, NY
- Nelson Mandela marks 20 years of freedom
- Weather, track problem disrupt Eurostar travel
- Small shark attacks man
- 'Idaho 10' testifies
- Iranians rally for 31st anniversary of revolution
- Iran makes first batch of higher enriched uranium
- Indonesia anti-graft official Azhar convicted in killing
- Taliban and U.S. Marines exchange fire as battle looms
- Ukraine PM says no to concede
- Bolshoi diva dies
- Children charred
- Vancouver in countdown mode
- Bryant-less Lakers beat hot Jazz
- Taiwan's Wang headed for Nationals: reports
- China eyes good times in Vancouver
- Rose expert Austin helps return fragrance to mass-market roses
- Culinary mysteries to die for
- "2010 New Year's Print and Prize Draw"
- "Seven Painters: Exit Series, etc."
- "Sirena a la plancha by Sol Pic?
- "SEA MONSTERS 3D & Journey To The Center Of The Earth 3-D Adventure"
- My sherry amour: Sample fine wine in all seven sipping styles
- Presbyterian congregation welcomes dogs
- 20 years of worst best-picture nominees
- 20 questions for - singer-guitarist Steve Schiltz
- For the Record
- Valentine's plot restricted in a narrow sample set
- 'Percy' lacks much that one could call the spark of life
- IBM allegedly intertwined in Taiwan cloud computing bid
- China government's undesired websites unveiled
- Stars strut runway in red
- Electronic Arts does 'Dante's Inferno' justice
- 'Avatar' raises Oscar question
- NASA launches observatory to study sun
- South Africa: Mandela marks 20 years of freedom
- Mumbai terror attack lawyer shot dead
- US Ski Team: Vonn plans to train Thursday
- Zimbabwean security forces accused of poaching
- FA charges Avram Grant for confronting referee
- Oil rises for 4th day on demand forecast
- HK court overturns conviction in milkshake murder
- Jobless claims figures raise hopes for recovery
- Shootout in Rio slum ahead of Carnival; 8 dead
- Polish police recover stolen US blood plasma
- List of most indebted countries in rich world
- List of most indebted countries in rich world
- US Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart will not run again
- Italy court orders Getty's bronze confiscated
- Zimbabwe includes 2 uncapped players in squad
- Stocks climb as EU pledges support for Greece
- Sauber's Kobayashi leads field at F1 test in Spain
- Skater Stephane Lambiel to carry Swiss flag
- UK's Brown: West's patience with Iran wearing thin
- Ashley Cole out for 3 months with broken ankle
- Facebook pulls 30 UK inmates' pages after taunts
- Greek premier says his country won't need help
- Ivory Coast halts vote registration, delaying vote
- US troops close Taliban escape route before attack
- Brilliant designer Alexander McQueen found dead
- America's Cup sailors dealing with weather
- Sharks flyhalf Meyer announces surprise retirement
- Vonn says she "took a bunch" of painkillers
- Downhill Training, Advisory
- Obama to meet with Dalai Lama next week
- Haitian children begin enrolling in US schools
- Blagojevich's brother pleads not guilty
- Transformer explosion shatters US building windows
- Ashley Cole out for 3 months with broken ankle
- LA judge delays ruling on Jackson medical files
- Afghan: 5 Americans wounded in attack at US base
- Afghan: 5 Americans wounded in attack at US base
- Polish police recover stolen US blood plasma
- Polish police recover stolen US blood plasma
- Vancouver assures IOC everything ready for games
- Vancouver assures IOC everything ready for games
- Irish domain name company buys `.mobi' suffix
- Irish domain name company buys `.mobi' suffix
- Author quits Daily Beast after plagiarism claims
- Author quits Daily Beast after plagiarism claims
- White House dismisses Iran's uranium claims
- British designer Alexander McQueen found dead
- Brother of ex-Illinois governor pleads not guilty
- MTV's 2 awards shows both to be in California
- Protest at Sweden's Iranian embassy turns violent
- Holyfield's wife says boxer hit her several times
- US skier Stacey Cook crashes in downhill training
- Security cameras to watch Guyana customs officials
- Keflezighi to run NYC Half-Marathon in March
- Argentina blocks supply ship in Falklands dispute
- Bjoerndalen aims for gold No. 6 in Vancouver
- Picabo Street: Vonn can still 'spank' competition
- Transformer explosion shatters NY building windows
- Iraqi panel bars 2 Sunni politicians from election
- Kerrigan: Family will help brother 'fight' ruling
- Intelligence ties between UK and US in jeopardy
- US Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart won't seek 11th term
- Oil up for 4th day on strong intl demand outlook
- Yemen announces truce with rebels
- Son says singer Etta James changes hospitals
- Moral support but no money, EU says to Greece
- EU to mount military operation to help Haiti
- Mumps outbreak in NY, NJ tops 1,500 cases
- Moral support but no money, EU says to Greece
- Report: All Russian Olympians undergo doping tests
- Women's downhill training canceled due to fog
- Kerrigan: Family will help brother 'fight' ruling
- Men get in full downhill training
- Iraqi panel bars 2 Sunni politicians from election
- Obama congratulates Ukraine pres-elect
- Senators advance bipartisan jobs bill
- Ex-employees sue Blackwater, allege overbilling
- Thailand to deport crew of NKorean weapons plane
- Toyota bulls say recall makes its stock a bargain
- 9 militants reported killed in Ingushetia
- Google buys ask-your-friends site Aardvark
- Wambach returns to US women's team for Algarve Cup
- Holmstrom's injury might force him from Olympics
- Open GDF Suez Results
- Habla usted baseball? Spanish never bland
- Spanish Baseball Word List
- US ambassador tries to reassure Russia
- Olympic sliding track is indeed built for speed
- US Coast Guard repatriates Haitian migrants
- Men hold downhill training; fog halts women's runs
- Official: Pentagon to spread training in Pakistan
- Defense source: US to spread training in Pakistan
- Commodities rise on demand growth, Greece bailout
- Mexican interior secretary quits ruling party
- EBay found liable in Louis Vuitton suit
- Police disperse protest against Mexican president
- Activists demand release of Chinese detainees
- Spain's Daniel Sordo wins Swedish Rally prologue
- WADA confirms more than 30 excluded from Olympics
- EBay found liable in Louis Vuitton suit
- Dennis Hopper, wife, agree to stay away order
- Petkovic upsets Rezai to make Paris quarterfinals
- Olympic sliding track built for warp speed
- Swedish Rally Results
- Extra UN troops and police pledged for Haiti
- Inter coach Mourinho, CEO, team fined for remarks
- Shootout in Rio slum ahead of Carnival; 8 dead
- Stocks climb after EU pledges support for Greece
- Army discharging single mom who refused deployment
- Group uses condoms in endangered species crusade
- New O'Keeffe exhibit shows artist's different side
- ISU: Fairness, not pressure, behind video edit
- Western Union to pay $94 million to settle dispute
- Haitian judge poised to release US missionaries
- Preservation campaigners to cover Hollywood sign
- Trinidad detains man accused of attacking 2 kids
- Italy arrests 2 in 2007 mafia killing in Germany
- AP Interview: Shah's son: Help Iran's reformers
- Leadership changes continue at Germany's SAP
- UK soldier killed by explosion in Afghanistan
- Stocks climb after EU pledges support for Greece
- Ruling possible this month in Stanford bankruptcy
- Race on! Rachel vs Zenyatta in Ark. for $5 million
- US dismisses Iran's uranium claims
- Toyota president expected to travel to US in March
- Vonn tests shin on skis for 1st time since injury
- Argentina blocks supply ship in Falklands dispute
- Official: Alec Baldwin examined at NY hospital
- ISU: Fairness, not pressure, behind video edit
- IOC says final agreement certain on London venues
- Groothuis recovering from throat infection
- Clinton says Blair to play bigger role in Mideast
- Canada hopes Yzerman can do what Gretzky couldn't
- Montserrat volcano shoots ash 9 miles into sky
- After 1 month of chaos, Haitians help themselves
- Ex-President Clinton undergoes heart procedure
- USOC asks for empathy for Richards' relay team
- Challengers gain in important phone software fight
- Market share for smart phone operating systems
- Banks trim borrowing from emergency Fed loans
- WADA confirms more than 30 excluded from Olympics
- Djokovic into ABN Amro semifinals after withdrawal
- IOC says final agreement certain on London venues
- Hillary Clinton leaves Washington for New York
- US and Afghan troops ring Taliban stronghold
- Top Senate Democrat offers pared-back jobs bill
- Ex-President Clinton undergoes heart procedure
- Man indicted in Goldman Sachs data theft
- Haiti judge recommends release of US missionaries
- Extra UN troops and police pledged for Haiti
- Euro drops on EU's vague pledge to help Greece
- British Airways suspends 15 for online comments
- Anti-Chavez director leaves Venezuela TV channel
- Olympic protesters rally against cost, security
- British fashion designer McQueen found dead at 40
- Summary Box: Google, China battle enters month 2
- Iran marks revolution with crackdown on protests
- Former Costa Rican President Trejos dies at 93
- For Canada's team, home is where the gold is
- Injured Del Potro likely to miss Davis Cup series
- Eriksson quits Notts County after new takeover
- Whistler weather living up to its billing
- ISU official: Fairness, not pressure, led to edit
- Vancouver Games' first teen sensation? A singer
- Judge sets bail for Madoff's former finance chief
- Interest rates rise following weak note auction
- Wal-Mart de Mexico 4Q profit rise 17 percent
- Potter draws family strength in 4th Olympics
- Native American tribes get $1B in stimulus funds
- For Canada's team, home is where the gold is
- Motorola targets 1Q 2011 to split off handset unit
- Deneriaz expects big name winner of men's downhill
- Washington mayor criticized over snow removal
- RealNetworks 4Q loss narrows, 2010 revenue to fall
- IOC reports first anti-doping violation
- Nissan electric car sign-ups to start in April
- Davis fires another salvo at US Speedskating
- Judge sets bail for Madoff's former finance chief
- Olympics to kick off with indoor opening ceremony
- Whistler weather living up to its billing
- Celeb trainer Jillian Michaels calls suit baseless
- Gabriel to miss Genesis Rock Hall induction
- US video game sales down 13 percent in January
- Friday, February 19
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- The top music in the United States
- OAS chief Insulza confident will be re-elected
- Sarcasm-laden 'Happy Now?' examines fretful lives
- Review: Del Toro's `Wolfman' is funereal, not fun
- Review: `Valentine's Day' overstuffed with stars
- Review: `Percy Jackson' makes thunder, not flame
- Feds pass on surest solution to Asian carp advance
- Deneriaz expects big name winner of men's downhill
- Counting to 10 is complicated for Oscar's best pic
- Ex-President Clinton undergoes heart procedure
- Bridges hits a career high note in 'Crazy Heart'
- Pierce Brosnan reveals the character actor within
- Google's convoluted search for China compromise
- Review: Josh Turner too one-dimensional on new CD
- Review: Jaheim plays Casanova on 'Another Round'
- Review: Reckless Kelly channels Pinto Bennett
- Olympian Julia Mancuso: Kiss My Tiara
- Snow Leopard to carry Ghana's flag at ceremony
- Stolen plane, chalk-drawn feet: Teen burglar back?
- Elias shows how baseball exported 'American Way'
- New book on Mays brings `Say Hey Kid' to life
- Power, not money, drove pioneering journalist
- Compelling `Shadow Tag' a departure for Erdrich
- `Susan Boyle' bio is redundant recap of her story
- Review: 2K Games' rapturous return to `BioShock'
- American Airlines to charge $50 for coach standby
- Atletico Madrid reaches Copa del Rey final
- Richie, Jones honor Jackson in 'We Are the World'
- NY Fashion Week kicks off with somber McQueen news
- Appeals court to weigh hedge fund recordings fight
- Obama wishes Clinton a speedy recovery
- Jillian Michaels: Suit over diet product baseless
- China urges US to cancel meeting with Dalai Lama
- Austrian luger logs fastest speed in practice run
- US city changes name of train line after protests
- Live or Memorex? `Avatar' raises Oscar question
- Guayaquil march protests against Ecuador's gov't
- Former Army Chief of Staff Frederick Weyand dies
- UN: Darfur accord crucial to democracy in Sudan
- Johnson opens with 64 at Pebble
- IOC reports first anti-doping violation
- High-flying White ready to soar again in Vancouver
- UN: Western Sahara talks end with no breakthrough
- Dustin Johnson opens with 64 at Pebble
- Frisbee inventor dies at 90
- Search under way for Cardinal Mahony's successor
- Q&A: Jay Sean trades stethoscope for microphone
- Plushenko: No questions, no answers
- Romanian women's luger hurt in crash
- Dems offer smaller jobs bill in bid for support
- US video game sales down 13 percent in January
- Plushenko: No questions, no answers
- Review: EA does `Dante's Inferno' justice
- Preservation campaigners cover Hollywood sign
- Google rebuts US objections to digital book deal
- Medical commission head briefs IOC on gender case
- Querrey reaches quarterfinals in SAP Open
- Motorola says will split in 2 in early 2011
- Report: Father of Holloway suspect dies in Aruba
- Palmer, Nicklaus, Player in charity event
- It's gold or bust for Canadian women's hockey team
- Fearing injury, quad unlikely for Lysacek
- Frisbee inventor dies at 90
- Chinese who camped in Tokyo's airport to head home
- Medical commission head briefs IOC on gender case
- Kardashian and Klum strut the runway in red
- Australian minister under pressure to resign
- Former President Clinton undergoes heart procedure
- Lysacek, fearing injury, likely won't do quad jump
- Spacewalking astronauts adding space to station
- Former President Clinton undergoes heart procedure
- Report: NKorea's top nuclear envoy to visit US
- Senators beat Capitals for 13th win in 14 games
- Corruption probe snares Brazil capital governor
- Rain washes out play in Brazil Open
- AP source: Kennedy won't run for re-election in US
- 3 Japanese whalers injured in protest action
- China urges US to cancel meeting with Dalai Lama
- Kennedy won't run for re-election in US
- Asian stocks gain on Greece support plan
- American Samoa braces for Tropical Cyclone Rene
- Historic Polaroid collection to be sold
- Roark's husband banned from Cypress Mountain
- Old Malaysia family recipes find unlikely new home
- China Times: The emergence of `Hu Su phenomenon'
- Olympics with a McTwist: White readies new trick
- Dr. Dre sues over unpaid 'Chronic' royalties
- Estudiantes start Copa defense with win
- Google rebuts US objections to digital book deal
- Toyota to expand disclosure to win back trust
- Rain, rumors, impatience as Olympic opening nears
- Pakistan: 2 suicide blasts aimed at police kill 15
- Wright becomes 1st black diver to win US title
- Japan says 3 whalers injured by activists
- High stakes for Japan-SKorea WCup warmup
- ATP World Tour SAP Open Results
- US skier Stacey Cook crashes in downhill training
- Mexico prez presents new plan for violent city
- USA Today mandates staff furloughs to save money
- Cricket among latest sports to get IOC recognition
- College students empower tiny village
- Talk of the Day -- Security aide's resignation sparks speculation
- Myanmar junta chief says elections will be 'soon'
- Torch run vehicle hits elderly woman in wheelchair
- Oil slips below $75 as traders eye US crude demand
- US denies it bankrolled Sri Lankan opposition
- The Liberty Times: Taiwan laborers bracing for disaster
- Report due on Eurostar December failures
- Obama strategy widens assault on terrorists
- Fire kills 7 in Bangladesh residential tower
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Democrats skeptical health care summit is answer
- Kennedy won't run for re-election in US state
- Apple Daily: The resignation of Su Chi
- Toyota to expand disclosure to win back trust
- Senate Dems ax bipartisan jobs bill
- U.S. dollar up in morning Taipei trading
- All crew released by Somali pirates safe: MOFA
- Hindus dip in chilly Ganges river during festival
- 40 dead as cholera outbreak hits Papua New Guinea
- Roddick reaches quarterfinals in SAP Open
- US jury awards $12 million for brain injury
- Finland gives permission for Baltic gas pipeline
- Chinese who camped in Tokyo's airport arrives home
- Spacewalking astronauts add space to station
- Finland gives permission for Baltic gas pipeline
- Cavaliers match record with 13th straight win
- Officials mum on government reshuffle speculation
- Flying Senators edge Capitals
- Election campaign kicks off in Iraq
- Malawi government backs Madonna over school
- Chinese American missing in Taipei
- Iran supreme leader lauds state rally, warns West
- India factory output surges 16.8 pct in December
- German economic recovery loses steam
- US missionaries may spend weekend in Haiti lockup
- Michelin posts 71 pct drop in 2009 profit
- Reining in Rio: Not everything goes at Carnival
- Cold may cut plans for New Year travelers in China
- Toyota to expand disclosure amid pressure on CEO
- ThyssenKrupp Q1 profit dips, beats expectations
- United Daily News: ECFA up in the clouds
- Malaysia court upholds ban on book on racial clash
- Fans object to Asashoryu's retirement pay
- China shares rise as fears of rate hike ease
- Super 14: Wellington beats Auckland 34-20
- Oil slips below $75 as US crude demand eyed
- Commercial Times: Creativity lacking in innovation bill
- German economic recovery loses steam
- World stocks gain on Greece support plan
- Taipei exhibitions present Lunar New Year attractions
- NATO: Raid killed militants; family says civilians
- FTC monitoring commodity pricing ahead of Lunar New Year
- ThyssenKrupp Q1 profit dips, beats expectations
- State-owned oil refiner to cut fuel prices again
- 3 new breeds to be showcased at Westminster show
- Economic Daily News: China should follow Taiwan's success
- Euro saunters lower on Greece debt worries
- No cure for heart disease, Clinton's case shows
- NATO says insurgents killed; family says civilians
- Space station gets room, huge window to see Earth
- Japan stocks up on commodities, bullish earnings
- Election campaign kicks off in Iraq
- France does not believe Iran's nuclear claim
- Myanmar urged to free Suu Kyi's 82-year-old deputy
- Eni reports Q4 profit on higher oil prices
- Report blames Eurostar for not winterizing trains
- Eurozone economic recovery falters in Q4
- 11 militants killed in clash in Russia's Caucasus
- UN refugee agency bracing for Somalia exodus
- Eurozone economic recovery falters in Q4
- World Press Photo: Italian wins with Iran shot
- NATO congratulates Ukrainian election winner
- Bill Clinton expected to leave hospital
- Russian police arrest nationalists over rail blast
- Swedish defense group Saab earns $43 million in Q4
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Angry Hindu party blocks Bollywood star's premiere
- Premier confirms GIO chief to leave Cabinet for KMT
- UK leader in unusually emotive TV appearance
- Dongguan school follows Taiwanese education norms
- NZ teen who aided friend's suicide sentenced
- China raises bank reserve level to cool credit
- Greece urged to clean up finances by March
- Employee loses appeal against BA over crucifix ban
- Taiwanese currency in circulation likely to hit new high
- World Press Photo: Italian wins with Iran shot
- Italian digest
- List of World Press Photo winners
- French economy expands 0.6 pct in Q4
- Local journalists reflect on media coverage of earthquake in Haiti
- South African Anglicans criticize Zuma
- Manufacturers get boost from popular national flag scarves
- Taliban claim responsibility in US base attack
- Report blames Eurostar for not winterizing trains
- World stocks worried by China policy, weak EU data
- Obama, others hail Yanukovych as winner in Ukraine
- Finland clears way for Baltic gas pipeline
- Lievremont urges French vigilance against Ireland
- Tokyo to receive 2 pandas from China next year
- Swiss won't extradite Polanski til US case is done
- China raises bank reserve level to cool credit
- Voice of America, BBC condemn Iran jamming
- Hougaard out of Bulls team
- Shell employee list leaked to environmental groups
- Green Party lawmaker quits, criticizes Irish govt
- UN urges focus on climate, post-disaster support
- Eurozone recovery falters, Germany flat
- Spanish unions protest austerity
- American Samoa braces for Tropical Cyclone Rene
- Oil sinks below $74 as US crude demand eyed
- Eurozone recovery falters, Germany flat
- Indiana-made Humvee could soon be an Army relic
- Stock futures fall as China hikes bank reserves
- Bill Clinton leaves NYC hospital
- Swiss won't extradite Polanski til US case is done
- Malik urges Pakistan to stop making excuses
- Romanian revolution documents to be declassified
- Rare white jackdaw in Ukraine spurned by flock
- Pilots warn of safety concerns over Spain
- Lane takes lead at Avantha Masters
- Afghan elders plea for quick attack on Marjah
- Police investigating Prince Andrew car bump
- Super 14: Mortlock moves past 1,000-point mark
- Pakistan says talks with India will go ahead
- Spain looking for more from Portugal in WCup bid
- Hindu activists disrupt Bollywood star's premiere
- Wales aiming to cut out mistakes against Scotland
- Absentee voting proposal still in the works
- Hon Hai will focus on local market in 2010: chairman
- Top-seeded Zvonareva beats Bammer in Pattaya
- 8 killed in fighting in Somali capital
- Pennetta beats Garbin to reach Paris semifinals
- Bangladesh police arrest student activists
- Obama, others hail Yanukovych as winner in Ukraine
- Nobel laureate Ebadi decries Iran rights abuses
- Bill Clinton returns home after heart procedure
- US retail sales rise by 0.5 percent in January
- Premier still considering GIO chief candidates
- Haiti pitches farm needs to UN
- Ex-French bank trader Kerviel on trial in June
- Malik urges Pakistan to stop making excuses
- Retail sales rise by 0.5 percent in January
- Indonesia records new bird flu fatality
- ITRI ranked as leading patent recipient among research institutes
- Togo lodges appeal against suspension
- Raid on arms smugglers in Iraq kills 5 villagers
- UN taps prime ministers to hunt new climate money
- Zimbabwe parties in deadlock
- Palestinians support Abbas aide in sex scandal
- Afghans plea for quick, careful attack on Marjah
- Togo presidential election postponed 4 days
- America's Cup begins with drama on the Med
- 3 Pakistani soldiers die in crash with NATO truck
- Italy changes two for England match
- Yemen accuses rebels of violating truce
- Johnson picks England replacements for Italy match
- Rooney defends agent's commission in court
- Haitians hold day of mourning on quake anniversay
- Polanski's new film makes debut in Berlin
- Cole to have surgery on fractured ankle
- Stocks fall as China hikes bank reserves
- Italy makes 2 changes for England match
- AC Milan completes sponsorship deal with airline
- Evolving US strategy widens assault on terrorists
- European warning issued about tanning salons
- Greek PM says EU took too long to show support
- US may abandon civilian Sept. 11 trial
- Bortolami back to improve lineout
- Moderate quake hits eastern Cuba
- World markets hit by China rate hike, weak EU data
- 8 killed in fighting in Somali capital
- Spain breaks up Voodoo prostitution ring
- Afghan elders plea for quick attack on Marjah
- NATO congratulates Ukrainian election winner
- Brown's tears might signal emotive UK election
- Businesses trim inventories by 0.2 pct in December
- Pattaya Open Results
- Former tennis great Ilie Nastase to divorce
- Players could avoid red cards over penalties
- Haitians hold day of mourning on quake anniversary
- Chelsea using FA Cup to rally from league setback
- US anthrax patient up and walking around
- Italy hoping to get backline running
- PM: Bulgaria to talk with US on missile shield
- Stocks swoon after China brakes lending again
- Cambodian court gives Thai 20 yrs for laying mines
- Kennedy will not seek re-election, ending an era
- 4-day oil rally ends as China's tightens lending
- Hull's Boateng wins appeal against red card
- Polanski's new film makes debut in Berlin
- Abbas aide sex tape scandal shakes Palestinians
- Malawian government backs Madonna's school
- War crimes court rejects Karadzic appeal on lawyer
- Brown's tears could signal emotive UK election
- Safarova, Pennetta advance to Paris semifinals
- Haiti pitches farm needs to UN
- Italy hoping to get backs running in 6 Nations
- Thailand deports crew of NKorean weapons plane
- Standard & Poor's ups Latvia outlook
- Retail sales gains in January could boost growth
- Japan worried that Toyota woes could hurt US ties
- US high court weighing dismissal of Uighurs' case
- China warns US on Dalai Lama, but tensions to cool
- Israel: troops shoot man who tried to stab soldier
- European Investment Bank OKs (EURO)400M loan to Saab
- European Investment Bank OKs euro400M loan to Saab
- Iraqi politics in disarray as US pullback nears
- McQueen's death hurts London fashion scene
- UK policy makers concerned about bank reform
- Trio hold lead at rain-interrupted Avantha Masters
- Russian farmer plants explosives along with spuds
- US House leader,delegation to Haiti
- USA flies to opening win in America's Cup
- Police: Fatal ax attack in Las Vegas was random
- ABN Amro Results
- Premier confirms GIO chief to leave Cabinet for KMT
- Bill Clinton heart procedure is successful
- Iran marks revolution with crackdown on protests
- Yo-Yo Ma to perform with Silk Road Ensemble in Taiwan
- All crew released by Somali pirates safe, says MOFA
- Manufacturers get boost from popular national flag scarves
- Taiwanese currency in circulation likely to hit new high
- State-owned oil refiner to cut fuel prices again
- Students raise money from flea market for St. Anne's Home
- Taiwanese researchers find enzyme structure of mint plant scent
- Hindus dip in chilly river to celebrate the Kumbh Mela
- U.S. Rep. Kennedy decides not to run for re-election after terms
- U.S. missionaries may spend weekend in Haiti lockup
- China urges U.S. to cancel meeting with Dalai Lama
- New Year travel
- Nuclear envoy
- Eurostar report
- Spacewalking astronauts add space to Space station
- Myanmar junta ruler says elections will be 'soon'
- Senate Democrats ax bipartisan jobs bill
- 3 whalers injured by activists
- Chinese who camped in Tokyo's airport arrives home
- Japan steadily fades by clinging to business traditions
- Nigeria power transfer is a needed political tonic
- Whitefriars Street Church priests keep candle for Saint Valentine
- Stalin's favourite film restored in colour for Valentine's Day
- Breaking up is hard to do, so pay someone else
- Tet trumps Valentine's Day in Vietnam
- Turbulent times ahead in Year of Tiger: soothsayers
- Polygamy is on the rise in Malaysia
- British fashion designer McQueen found dead at 40
- Motorola to split into two companies in 2011
- 'Wall Street of Roses' does brisk Valentine's trade
- Kenya flower farmers' Valentine wilted by blizzard and recession
- Vietnam says proposal on prices adheres to WTO
- Obama urges Toyota, rivals to act quickly on defects
- Suzuki reaffirms plans for U.S. market
- Volkswagen launches recall in Brazil
- Creditors draw no bidders for S.Korea's Hynix
- Old Malaysia family recipes find unlikely new home
- Make feathered friends with a backyard bird feeder
- Defending champ Johnson leads at Pebble Beach
- Love conquers all for Shen and Zhao
- Roddick books San Jose quarter-final berth
- Glavine joins Braves front office
- Miller says medals hunt won't change racing style
- You say Tomato, White says The Animal
- Cavs beat Magic for 13th straight triumph
- Heil eyes history for Canada
- Heavy rain in Northern Taiwan mars start of Lunar New Year holiday
- Taiwan Vice Premier should only run for local office if he wants to: Premier Wu
- Taiwan President praises military role in Kinmen transportation crisis
- Jailed Taiwan ex-President Chen Shui-bian receives family visit on Lunar New Year's Eve
- Taiwan records first foot-and-mouth case of the year in Penghu
- AP Sportlight
- Alguersuari fastest in wet F1 testing session
- Rare snowflakes start falling in US South
- 4-day oil rally ends as China tightens lending
- US: Swine flu made 57 million Americans ill
- Volkswagen global sales up 41 pct in January
- Holland's Mol wins Tour of Qatar
- Men's downhill training canceled; women's delayed
- Seeking comeback, Microsoft to show phone software
- Google tweaks Buzz after privacy concerns
- Euro currency union showing strains
- Inside the Rings: Freedom makes a return to games
- Spithill wins 1st helmsman duel in America's Cup
- Kramer gets first shot at gold with 5,000
- Civilians flee Afghan town ahead of US assault
- Seeking comeback, Microsoft to show phone software
- Davydenko advances to AMN Amro semis
- Lotus unveils car for return after 16-year absence
- EU trade chief: Doha round needs action not words
- Discover pays $775M to settle with Morgan Stanley
- Cook says Strauss decision the right one
- NATO: Over 20 Afghan militants killed in west
- Schwarzenegger carries the torch in Vancouver
- Interest rates fall as investors seek safety
- Polanski film debuts, Swiss vow no extradition yet
- German referee official quits, denies allegations
- Jordan's Prince Faisal among 6 new IOC members
- Zoeggeler the man to beat in luge _ again
- Torch relay changed to avoid protest in Vancouver
- 5 skiers on WADA list of Olympic doping cases
- Sven Kramer gets first shot at gold in 5,000
- Thousands of Haitians apply, pay for legal status
- Ethiopia's `Ice Slider' prepares for 2nd Olympics
- Husband of murdered Swedish foreign minister dies
- Jonsson aims for 1st gold in biathlon sprint
- Obama telephones congratulations to Mandela
- Bode Miller leads US Olympic men's downhill team
- Shaw to buy control of Canwest
- Family says `friends' torture, kill disabled woman
- Froch to face Kessler on April 24 in Denmark
- Official: At least 5 sea lions shot near Seattle
- 14 militants killed in clash in Russia's Caucasus
- Love stinks! US farmer creates manure valentine
- Abbas aide in sex tape scandal urged to quit
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1900 GMT
- Georgian slider seriously injured in luge crash
- Family: Former Botswana diamond executive dead
- El Salvador ups prison time for juvenile offenders
- Hundreds protest Muhammad cartoon in Norway
- Report: Argentine airlines cost gov't $594 million
- Forsberg arrives in Vancouver for 4th Olympics
- Olympic Ski Jumping Results
- Georgian luger seriously injured in luge crash
- McQueen death leaves succession problems
- Cook says move to rest Strauss was the right one
- Palestinian protesters pose as Na'vi from "Avatar"
- Iran opposition reassess options after crackdown
- Lawyers for 9/11 responders defend firm's conduct
- Euro falls against dollar on China, Europe worries
- Muhly commissioned to write Internet-themed opera
- Bulls beat Cheetahs 51-34 in Super 14
- Georgian luger seriously injured in luge crash
- Brazil official likely held throughout Carnival
- Dan Quayle: Son to run for US House
- Suspect in ax slaying tells police he blacked out
- 10 designers turn 'Runway' show into maze of faces
- Monks want to turn US hooker motel into retreat
- Men's, women's downhill training canceled
- Looking for edge, Dutch sport high-tech suits
- Uhrmann leads qualifiers for normal hill event
- Lotus unveils car for return after 16-year absence
- 2,500 protest Muhammad cartoon in Norway
- Nordic combined skier from France has US roots
- Haiti sees opportunity in migration to farms
- US poll finds strong anti-Washington feeling
- Is teepee-like structure second Olympic cauldron?
- Judge acquits ex-Stanford employees in shred case
- Dementieva edges Petkovic to reach Paris semis
- AP Source: Official confirms death of luger
- ACE Group Classic suspended due to high winds
- Family: Former Botswana diamond executive dead
- AP source: Georgian Olympic luger dies after crash
- Ivory Coast president dissolves 'unity' government
- Is teepee-like structure second Olympic cauldron?
- Obama signs bill allowing more US debt
- UK: 8 Iraqis arrested for killing military police
- UN taps prime ministers to seek new climate money
- Alinghi fails to inspire confidence it can rally
- Tunisian journalist freed after 4 months in jail
- Uhrmann leads qualifiers for normal hill event
- Metals, energy rise on fresh demand concerns
- With training canceled, Vonn still waits
- Judge acquits 2 ex-Stanford employees
- IOC confirms Olympic luger dies after crash
- Pentagon to tract assault of contractors
- Froch to face Kessler on April 24 in Denmark
- Guyana, miners agree on environmental proposal
- Euro falls against dollar on China, Europe worries
- DR lawyer for Americans in Haiti has no license
- First Olympic delay: Women's super-combined
- Justice Dept. wants phone locales without warrant
- Google tweaks Buzz social hub after privacy woes
- UN chief calls for inclusive Iraqi elections
- Stocks mostly fall after China slows lending again
- Olympic torch rerouted to avoid protesters
- German Football Results
- German Football Summaries
- Levi Johnston seeks flexible child support deal
- At NY Fashion Week, sea of fashionable black
- Alinghi shocked by opening loss in America's Cup
- Ivory Coast president dissolves 'unity' government
- US man sentenced to prison for credit scam
- Berkshire completes acquisition of BNSF railroad
- Italian Football Results
- Italian Football Summaries
- US candidate likens stem cell work to Nazi tests
- Borussia beats Nuremberg 2-1 in Bundesliga
- US: Attack on Afghan town Marjah launched
- Leaders: Return of Haitians to homeland 'inhumane'
- Georgian luger 4th-ever Winter Olympian to die
- Dan Quayle's son to run for US House seat
- Real Madrid signs Sergio Canales from Santander
- IOC president Rogge: `This is a very sad day'
- Shen-Zhao to skate first, other top pairs go late
- US: Attack on Afghan town Marjah launched
- Stocks end mixed after China slows lending again
- Davydenko, Youzhny advance to AMN Amro semis
- DR lawyer for Americans in Haiti has no license
- Huntelaar hits brace as AC Milan wins
- Authorities: Chimp attacks volunteer near US
- First Olympic delay: Women's super-combined
- Shen-Zhao to skate 1st, other top pairs go late
- Hirvonen leads Swedish Rally after day 1
- Authorities: Chimp attacks US sanctuary volunteer
- Thorpe had financial problems after retiring
- Jury convicts man in porn model's death
- French Nordic combined skier has roots in US
- Brazil Open Results
- Cypress Mountain wet, wild and ready for Olympics
- US: Attack on Afghan town Marjah launched
- Heil could put Canada on the board in moguls
- A look at the NATO offensive in Afghanistan
- A breakdown of NATO forces in Afghan offensive
- Luge death, bad weather dim opening ceremony mood
- Statement from IOC on death of a Georgian luger
- 3 dead in shooting at US university
- Laser knocks down test missile off US coast
- Fey sends e-mails to promote Vogue cover
- Ferrero into semifinals in Brazil Open
- IOC president Rogge: `This is a very sad day'
- NASA: Space shuttle flaws too small to pose danger
- US administration may abandon civilian 9/11 trial
- Dream living: Arsenal fans at home in old stadium
- Rahlves: 'Glint of hope' he'll compete in games
- UN chief calls for inclusive Iraqi elections
- Berkshire completes acquisition of BNSF railroad
- UN aims to limits costs, span of UN peacekeeping
- ICE noncriminal detentions fell for 3 months
- Cypress Mountain wet, wild and ready for Olympics
- Woods' indefinite break continues
- American Air, Japan Airlines seek antitrust deal
- Social networking sites provide info after crash
- Landlord cited in NY fire that killed 5
- Tension among Haiti's religions grows after quake
- With training canceled, race postponed, Vonn waits
- CAS rejects Brazilian appeal on Olympic bobsleigh
- Austrian favored in normal hill ski jump Saturday
- Today In History
- Arrest made in deadly NY jewelry store heist
- Indian ashram teaches poor girls to think big
- Muslim firebrands challenge Hamas rule in Gaza
- As war ebbs, Iraq turns to helping its amputees
- American Air, Japan Airlines seek antitrust deal
- AP source: Obama to announce nuclear plant loan
- 3 dead, 3 hurt in Alabama campus shooting
- 49 states dusted with snow; Hawaii's the holdout
- US lawmakers pledge more funding for Haiti
- Suspect in ax slaying doesn't remember attack
- Will Bill Clinton slow down after heart procedure?
- Under campaign pressure, McCain makes U turns
- Georgia team to compete in Olympics to honor luger
- UN aims to limits costs, span of UN peacekeeping
- Fewer US noncriminal immigrant detentions reported
- 3 dead, 3 hurt in US university shooting
- Carnival blasts off in Rio amid heat wave
- Whirlwind journey for US Olympic hockey player
- Nurse: US doctor had affair before wife's death
- Official: 4 sea lions, 1 seal shot near Seattle
- Odd Couple: Belbin and Weir share suite
- Weather willing, men's downhill starts Saturday
- What part of 'slow it down' doesn't the IOC get?
- Inside the Rings: Women must jump
- Heil, Hamelin among Canada's big hopes for gold
- World closing in on NAmerica in women's hockey
- Nebraska woman sues Toyota over husband's death
- NFL chief given new contract until 2015
- Homeless and Hoopla: Vancouver's 2 identities
- UN: Education under attack in 32 countries
- Lincecum and Giants agree $23 million deal
- Reaction to death of luger Nodar Kumaritashvili
- Georgia team to compete in Olympics to honor luger
- 3 dead, 3 hurt in US university shooting
- Six-way tie for the lead at Pebble Beach
- Is it 'Chiie' or 'Chile'? Mint issues bad coins
- 'Better than ever' Ohno chases Olympic history
- Social network sites big info source on luge death
- Laser weapon knocks down missile off US coast
- ATP World Tour Brazil Open Results
- ATP World Tour SAP Open Results
- 'We Are the World' debuts, worldwide airing set
- Olympic ceremony dedicated to Georgian luger
- Olympic luger from Georgia dies after crash
- 3 men indicted in alleged smuggling operation
- Despite luge death, opening ceremony goes on
- US sharpens rules for organic milk, meat
- Argentina: Tigre and Chacarita go equal top
- Is it 'Chiie' or 'Chile'? Mint issues bad coins
- US soldiers injured in explosion
- Organizers: 2 investigations into luge death
- Mexican soldiers discover tunnel near US border
- Upcoming Winter Olympic Schedule
- Naomi Campbell wows catwalk crowd at charity show
- Toyota sued in US over acceleration deaths
- Amid Toyota recalls, workers rally to save US jobs
- Kovalchuk scores as Devils beat Predators
- Verdasco, Istomin advance to semifinals
- Reports: NKorea's nuclear envoy seeks to visit US
- Next chapter in digital book deal: Google vs. US
- Men's downhill at high risk of postponement
- Astronauts enter space station's newest room
- Fertilizer to rescue weather-hit biathlon course
- 3 dead, 3 hurt in US campus shooting
- Tropical Cyclone Rene hits American Samoa
- Men's downhill at high risk of postponement
- Father and son: a legacy of war in Afghanistan
- 2 ex-soldiers arrested in Guatemalan 1982 massacre
- Pakistan says talks with India will go ahead
- Anti-Chavez TV vows to maintain tough stance
- China says most tainted milk products recalled
- US may abandon civilian Sept. 11 trial
- Thousands protest during Olympics opener
- Honduras' new president wants to meet with Obama
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Millions on the move in China for Lunar New Year
- Officials release accused kidnapper parole file
- Prof. in custody in fatal shooting on US campus
- Taiwan's percussion maestro has great ambitions for music scene
- Smith in doubt for 2nd India-SAfrica test
- Olympic cauldron lit to open Vancouver Games
- Argentine Results
- Questions about adviser snag Americans in Haiti
- Thousands protest before, during start of Olympics
- Avalanche top of Northwest, beat Coyotes
- Prof. charged in fatal shooting on US campus
- Strong quake near Tonga; no injuries reported
- Roddick, Verdasco reach San Jose semifinals
- Prof. charged in 3 fatal shootings on US campus
- Reports: Japanese banks may drop merger plan
- 3-legged dog wins 1st place in NYC shelter contest
- New uncertainty surrounds Sept. 11 trial
- New uncertainty surrounds Sept. 11 trial, 1st Ld-Writethru
- Major attack on Taliban stronghold launched
- Obama nuke plant loan reflects new energy strategy
- Isolated and battered, Israeli doves hold protest
- Officials release accused kidnapper's parole file
- Changes made to track after Olympic luger death
- Roddick, Verdasco into San Jose semifinals
- Major attack on Taliban stronghold launched
- Activists: Whalers hurt by their own pepper spray
- New Zealand-Sri Lanka set for US
- Doubts about adviser snag Americans in Haiti
- Carnival erupts in Rio amid scorching heat wave
- Woman, 60, in serious condition after shark bite
- Commercial Times: Wishing for a prosperous Year of the Tiger
- Super 14: Canterbury beats Otago 32-17
- Prof. charged in 3 fatal shootings on Ala. campus
- Pa. police mum on motive in disabled woman's death
- Talk of the day -- Hon Hai chairman's views on 2010 economy
- Premier promises tax incentive program 'will be fair'
- Georgia team in mourning _ again _ at an Olympics
- American basketballer tests positive for steroid
- Protests on Dresden bombing anniversary
- Flame-lighting marred by mechanical malfunction
- Hiddink to stop as Russia coach
- SAfrica's Smith breaks finger, doubt for test
- United Daily News -- Deeper thinking needed in Taiwan
- Hiddink to leave as Russia coach
- Olympics' opening day: Not what Canada envisioned
- NATO: 3 US service members die in Afghanistan
- Liberty Times -- No sunny day in years of cloud and rain
- Pattaya Open Results
- Walker Fernandez accepts possible doping sanction
- NKorea gives gifts of love ahead of Kim's birthday
- Albanian political parties meet to resolve crisis
- Tamarine into Pattaya final
- Super 14: Waratahs beat Reds with last-minute try
- US, Afghan troops sweep into Taliban stronghold
- SAfrica's Smith passed fit for test against India
- Aspiration in Year of Tiger -- Vigor
- China coal mines safer, but more changes needed
- SAfrica's Smith passed fit for test against India
- Obama says new budget rules will rein in spending
- Former Yugoslavia, Chelsea goalkeeper Borota dies
- Protests on Dresden bombing anniversary
- Astronauts hit snag with new space station room
- Taliban claim they retain control of Marjah
- Top surfers in California for big wave event
- Ban forces rivals of Iraqi PM to halt campaign
- 10 rockets strike American-Iraqi base; 2 injured
- China Times -- Blockbuster Monga and the promotion of Taipei
- Egypt: Coptic killing suspects plead not guilty
- Men's downhill postponed because of slushy course
- President promises better life for people of Taiwan
- Japanese women win East Asian Champs
- Afghanistan qualifies for T20 World Cup
- Bland and Andersson Hed sparkle at Avantha Masters
- No rest for Rio revelers at massive dawn party
- UN: Time needed to resume NKorea nuclear talks
- Taiwan sets sights on India's tourism market
- Pakistan: Good ties with India to fight militancy
- Professor charged in 3 killings on Alabama campus
- 5 Ethiopians killed in plane crash to return home
- Azerbaijan lawmakers pass law restricting media
- Head of Serbian Orthodox Church in Kosovo fired
- Ellison's crew closing in on America's Cup
- Sri Lanka president pledges due process for rival
- English Football Results
- 14 Indian soldiers suspended over Kashmir killing
- FA Cup holder Chelsea advances with Cardiff win
- Myanmar frees deputy leader of opposition party
- Men's downhill postponed because of slushy course
- Open GDF Suez Results
- Scottish Football Results
- Probe: Olympic track didn't cause luger's death
- Official: 4 civilians killed in Russia's Caucasus
- DomRep bus tumbles into sea, kills 11, injures 15
- Floods kill 2 in Indonesia, swamp 100s of houses
- Albanian parties meet over political crisis
- Cyclone slams American Samoa with strong winds
- Safarova reaches Paris final
- UK general: Troops have secured 'key objectives'
- Celtic's title hopes hit by draw at Abderdeen
- Woman sues Anderson Cooper after fall at NYC home
- Ban forces rivals of Iraqi PM to halt campaign
- Myanmar frees major opposition leader
- ABN Amro Results
- 2 NATO troops die in south Afghan offensive
- BMW Oracle shows technology reigns America's Cup
- Ivory Coast opposition condemns govt dismissal
- Real Madrid legend Luis Molowny dies age 84
- Indonesian Muslims told don't mark Valentine's Day
- Azerbaijan passes law further restricting media
- Soderling beats Davydenko to reach ABN Amro final
- Witnesses to Kenya election violence threatened
- Blast in a bakery kills 8 in India
- Wales 31, Scotland 24
- Madrid signing Canales might stay in Santander
- Wales scores 17 late points to beat Scotland 31-24
- Police: No answers in ax slaying on Vegas street
- Luge officials delay training
- Tymoshenko to make statement on presidential vote
- Snow shuts down US south
- Report: Toyota chief visits dealership, apologizes
- Ivory Coast opposition won't support president
- Designer shocked by luge death
- Neo-Nazis protest on Dresden bombing anniversary
- Spanish police arrest armed ETA suspect
- Hamilton finishes F1 test with fastest time
- Downhill postponed; Alpine schedule up in air
- Ivory Coast opposition won't support president
- Blast kills 8 in a bakery near ashram in India
- Neo-Nazis rally on Dresden bombing anniversary
- Men's downhill postponed to Monday
- Man gets prison for shooting pregnant bank teller
- Italian cyclist Eddy Ratti suspended for doping
- 'Threats' make Weir stay in Olympic village
- Sablikova favored to dominate hosts in 3,000
- Scorsese, DiCaprio join again in 'Shutter Island'
- Leverkusen beats Wolfsburg 2-1 in Bundesliga
- Lions beat Stormers 26-13 in Super 14
- Olympic track reopens after tragedy
- 20 people killed by electrocution in Nigeria
- Danish bus crashes in Germany, 3 dead and 28 hurt
- Officials release accused kidnapper's parole file
- Men's Olympic lugers will start lower on track
- At least 20 killed by electrocution in Nigeria
- Dementieva beats Oudin to reach Paris final
- Watchers hurt by rogue wave at Calif surfing event
- US: American, BA antitrust immunity should get OK
- Blast in a bakery near ashram kills 8 in India
- Workers disrupt business at Ikea stores in France
- Hirvonen keeps lead on day 2 of Swedish Rally
- Yemen's northern rebels meeting cease-fire terms
- Swedish Rally Results
- Georgian luger was thrilled to be at Olympics
- Chambers runs fastest 60m in 2010 to reach worlds
- Teammate of killed luger doesn't slide
- France beats Ireland 33-10 in Six Nations
- Bombs slow US advance in Afghan town
- Gone fishing: Secret hunt for a sunken Soviet sub
- France thrashes Ireland 33-10 in Six Nations
- Pakistan court strikes down president's order
- Apparent bomb kills 8 in Indian bakery
- France crushes Ireland 33-10 to control 6 Nations
- US troops fight, then work to win hearts, minds
- Ammann leads ski jump after 1st round
- Greek Football Results
- US: Airline venture should clear antitrust hurdle
- Protesters converge on store in downtown Vancouver
- Tymoshenko calls Ukraine vote rigged
- Obama names special envoy to global Islamic group
- Spanish Football Results
- Pope picks once-jailed cleric for Prague post
- Vatican's Top 10: Jacko to Beatles
- Death of luger overshadows Olympic competition
- Watchers hurt by rogue waves at US surfing contest
- Algerian group rejects French nuclear indemnities
- Georgia mourns Olympic luger after fatal crash
- IOC 'completely satisfied' with luge federation
- Men's Olympic downhill rescheduled for Monday
- Waikato Chiefs beats Sharks 19-18 in Super 14
- FIS weighing options for new ski schedule
- Professor accused of killing 3 was denied tenure
- Protesters converge on store in downtown Vancouver
- Iraqi Police: Bomb targets Sunni lawmaker
- Sporting Gijon holds Valencia to 1-1 draw
- Tymoshenko calls Ukraine vote rigged
- PAOK beats Giannena 1-0 in Greek league
- Pickup hits bus carrying country singer's band
- Trinidadian sent to mental hospital after attack
- Ammann wins 1st gold medal of Vancouver Olympics
- Forsman, Couples lead Champions Tour event
- French Football Results
- After delays, new Olympic ski schedule in works
- Bayern beats Dortmund 3-1 in Bundesliga
- Olympic sliding resumes on fast track
- Police: Blasts target political offices in Baghdad
- Hurricane warning canceled for American Samoa
- Montpellier beats Grenoble in the French league
- Haiti's homeless get tarps, want tents
- Shen and Zhao make final run at gold
- Madonna to appear on 'The Marriage Ref'
- Opening ceremonies set Canadian TV record
- Police: US prof held in 3 killings shot brother
- Hakkinen shoots for redemption at Whistler
- Dutch League Results
- Ronaldo's 2 goals helps Madrid beat Xerez 3-0
- Olympic protesters smash department store windows
- FC Twente beats Vitesse 2-1 in Dutch league
- Power outages, ice slow cleanup from Southern snow
- Soderling, Youzhny into ABN Amro final
- Can't miss if you seek a kiss at Rio Carnival
- Wet Arizona winter leads to more border deaths
- Egyptian's stabbing sparks migrant clash in Milan
- Cyclone misses American Samoa, turns toward Tonga
- Brighi scores twice in Roma's 2-1 win over Palermo
- Snowboardcross training canceled to protect course
- Fur makes a comeback at NY Fashion Week
- Georgian leader: Sports errors should not be fatal
- Obama names special envoy to global Islamic group
- Ex-chief: No coverup in US prof's '86 case
- Kuzmina wins women's 7.5K biathlon sprint
- Spearmon injured in 200 at Tyson
- Latvian is 1st skater to pull Olympic double duty
- Olympic Biathlon Expanded Results
- Sven Kramer wins men's 5,000 speedskating gold
- Accused female prof rare among workplace shooters
- Olympic Speedskating Results
- Sweden shuts out Switzerland 3-0 in women's hockey
- Magnitude 4.1 quake rattles Southern California
- Waves knock California surfing spectators to beach
- Canada waiting to decide about injured Getzlaf
- Tries aplenty in Super 14's 1st round
- Super 14 summaries
- Kramer delivers and wins 5,000
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Scotland winger Thom Evans undergoes neck surgery
- Portuguese Football Results
- Hundreds protest violence in Mexican border city
- Kuzmina takes gold in biathlon in women's 7.5K
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Calif. co. expands meat recall due to E. coli fear
- Report: Black Harvard professor donated handcuffs
- Yzerman: Russia should be considered favorite
- Benfica beats Belenenses 1-0 in Portuguese league
- After delays, new Olympic ski schedule set up
- Plans advance for Golden Gate Bridge suicide nets
- Sunday, February 21
- Pork-flavored doughnuts? A Chinese market beckons
- Accused Alabama prof shot, killed brother in 1986
- Youngest US women leading hockey's next wave
- Toy makers' crystal ball: High-tech on the cheap
- Among toys to watch in 2010: Stinker, Dog tweets
- Walls of water overwhelm California surf contest
- String of snow days deprives many students of food
- Tymoshenko says Ukraine vote was rigged
- No health care overhaul will bring more problems
- Opening ceremony telecast sets Canadian record
- Now Tweeting: White House press secretary Gibbs
- 10-day forecast for Whistler: Not very cold
- Siblings face deportatation after work for feds
- Chavez hopes to strike deal with France's Casino
- Romanian luger who crashed is out of Olympic race
- Apparent bomb kills 8 in Indian bakery, 42 injured
- Obama getting briefed on Afghanistan operation
- Sydney, Melbourne lead A-League into playoffs
- Some Presbyterians see salvation by other faiths
- ATP Brazil Open Results
- Kubot of Poland reaches final in Brazil
- Olympians slide with heavy hearts
- Biathlon win is Slovakia's 1st Olympic winter gold
- Myanmar frees top opposition figure after 7 years
- Ohno advances in chase to make US Olympic history
- Johnson, Goydos tied for Pebble Beach lead
- Heil, Kearney breeze through moguls qualifying
- Verdasco reaches San Jose final
- Baptists distance themselves from adviser
- Bombs, booby-traps slow US advance in Afghan town
- Chavez hopes to strike deal with France's Casino
- Olympic Freestyle Skiing Expanded Results
- Dynamic of luge mood _ and races _ have changed
- Couples has 3-stroke lead at Champions Tour event
- Red Wings' Holmstrom injures knee
- Skiing no longer a burden for Canada's Brydon
- The Clooney watch is on in Vancouver
- Apparent bomb kills 9 at Indian bakery, 53 injured
- Ferrero, Kubot reach final in Brazil
- Heil, Kearney advance to women's moguls finals
- Olympic Luge Results
- Astronauts take 2nd spacewalk to hook up plumbing
- Teammate of killed luger withdraws from Olympics
- CAS rejects Virgin Islands appeal in skeleton case
- Embracing history: Man sets hugs record in US
- Lawry, McKenzie into Australian hall of fame
- Detained Americans seek distance from adviser
- Some anxious moments during cauldron malfunction
- Saturday's Olympic Scores
- Bomb at Indian bakery kills 9, injures 57
- Lucille Clifton, award-winning poet, dies at 73
- Sabres back on winners list, beat Sharks
- 18-0, Canada: Record blowout opens women's hockey
- Olympic Short Track Results
- Bomb kills 9, wounds 57 at western India bakery
- Ohno wins silver in 1,500 for 6th Olympic medal
- South Africa wins toss, bats first vs. India
- 2010 Winter Olympic Records
- Walls of water overwhelm US surfing contest
- Lower start, higher walls, padding come too late
- South Korean Lee Jung-su wins short track 1,500
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Chivas wins fifth straight to open season
- American Kearney upsets Canada's Heil in moguls
- Bomb kills 9, wounds 57 at western Indian bakery
- Germans 1st, 2nd at midpoint of men's Olympic luge
- American Kearney upsets Canada's Heil in moguls
- Olympic Luge Expanded Results
- Obama says new budget rules will rein in spending
- Canada still waiting for Olympic gold at home
- Accused Alabama professor killed brother in 1986
- Taiwanese pray for marriage on Valentine's Day
- ATP World Tour SAP Open Results
- Presnell comes close to 59 in Australian event
- Recall woes show new challenges for 'Toyota Way'
- India-South Africa 2nd test scores
- Donaire stops Vargas in third round
- Pakistan court order raises new instability fears
- India-South Africa 2nd test scoreboard
- Canada opens women's hockey with record 18-0 win
- Rights group says missing Chinese lawyer in Urumqi
- South Africa on top early against India
- Roddick, Verdasco reach final of SAP Open
- Bolt opens season with quick 400
- Blast in southern Pakistan kills 3, say officials
- Sabres back on winners' list, beat Sharks
- Bomb kills 9 in India, threatening Pakistan talks
- Blast in southern Pakistan kills 3, say officials
- UN envoy to probe human rights in Myanmar
- Huge rally in Beirut marks Hariri's 2005 killing
- Sydney beats Melbourne to take 1st in A-League
- Spanish government struggles with crisis message
- South Africa 228-2 vs. India in 2nd test
- Kuwait's Zain receives bid for Africa operations
- Gunfire as some Taliban fight Marines in Marjah
- Twin tons put South Africa on top of India
- Huge rally in Beirut marks Hariri's 2005 killing
- Iran detains 5 more Baha'i
- Iran begins drilling oil well in Caspian Sea
- Nationalists blame Pakistan for bombing in India
- Police: Alaska oil firm head dies in avalanche
- Spacewalking astronauts turn plumbers, hook hoses
- Embracing history: Man sets hugs record in Vegas
- Euro indoor 3,000 record beaten by Spain's Sanchez
- China beats Hong Kong at East Asian Champs
- Accused Alabama prof shot, killed brother in 1986
- US military chief discusses Iran on Mideast tour
- Netanyahu: I'll press Moscow for Iran sanctions
- Nationalists blame Pakistan for bombing in India
- Pattaya Open Results
- Kramer now going for a triple
- India vs. South Africa Scores
- Sri Lankan Buddhists: Release opposition leader
- Zvonareva successfully defends Pattaya Open title
- Shooting star gives Slovakia its 1st winter gold
- Austria: Skier trapped in chair lift for 6 hours
- Ukrainian officials reject Tymoshenko's complaints
- Celine Dion says new movie a 'VIP' pass for fans
- Officials: US missiles kill 5 in NW Pakistan
- US debt will keep growing even with recovery
- Clinton visits key allies in Persian Gulf
- Fire razes house of ex-Ghana president Rawlings
- India vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Ammann back on top at Olympic ski jump podium
- Bomb explodes near Thai govt, 2nd found near court
- Kuwait's Zain receives bid for Africa operations
- Pakistani PM plays down crisis, opposition pounces
- Singapore tries luring foreigners as casino opens
- South Africa reaches 266-9 in 2nd test vs. India
- Israeli harem leader accused of enslavement, rape
- Tongans pray as cyclone threatens direct hit
- Father of dead Georgian luger won't watch accident
- Tibetans shun New Year celebrations for 2nd year
- Netanyahu's Russia visit to focus heavily on Iran
- For roving US Army unit, Strykers are their homes
- Caen evacuates 20,000 to safely defuse WWII bomb
- Palestinian official suspended over sex scandal
- Letter: Iran opposition figure's son beaten
- NATO forces face Taliban mines, resistance
- Indonesia's Aceh holds first transvestite contest
- Australia's Dodt wins Avantha Masters by 1 stroke
- France selects unchanged 6 Nations squad for Wales
- Only 1 in 5 blacklisted Iraqi candidates to run
- Pakistani PM plays down crisis; opposition pounces
- Father of dead Georgian luger won't watch accident
- Milan to crack down after migrant riot
- Israeli harem leader charged with rape, incest
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Biden says Cheney is misinformed or misleading
- Renowned Spanish chef says elBulli struggling
- Biden: Obama to make final call on terror trial
- China wins East Asian Championship title
- Yanukovych named official winner of Ukraine vote
- Najaf airport tussle shows risks in Iraq investing
- Preteen Carnival queen set to parade in Rio
- Taliban release video of 2 French hostages
- Race 2 of America's Cup delayed by unsteady breeze
- Kidney injury could rule Paterson out of 6 Nations
- Only 1 in 5 blacklisted Iraqi candidates to run
- ABN Amro Results
- Finland's Mikko Hirvonen wins Swedish Rally
- Floods hit parts of Bulgaria
- Sri Lankan Buddhists: Release opposition leader
- Stiller competes in Berlin with "Greenberg"
- Surf contest reminds bystanders of sea's power
- Letter: Iran opposition figure's son beaten
- NATO: Troops miss target, kill 12 Afghan civilians
- Yanukovych named official winner of Ukraine vote
- UK lawmaker fired for anti-Israel comments
- Soderling wins ABN Amro after Youzhny retires hurt
- Lebanese mark anniversary of Hariri assassination
- Kuwait's Zain said to sell Africa operations
- Cheney cites Bush disagreements on terror suspects
- Don't ask when: Repeal of gay ban won't be soon
- English Football Results
- Israelis warned to beware of Hezbollah attacks
- Last chance for Olympic gold for Wotherspoon, Lee
- Couples still leads after second round of ACE
- America's Cup Race 2 begins with Alinghi penalty
- Scottish Football Results
- FA Cup: Spurs held by Bolton after penalty miss
- Women's downhill training canceled due to weather
- Dutch Football Results
- Italian Football Results
- Italian Football Summaries
- Kenyan prime minister suspends 2 ministers
- PSV beats Heracles to keep Dutch league lead
- Biden: US making `significant progress' on Iran
- Cheney says he opposed Bush officials on policies
- Kuwait's Zain said to sell Africa operations
- Venus Williams aiming to win more titles in 2010
- NATO rockets miss target, kill 12 Afghan civilians
- Taliban release video of 2 French hostages
- Del Piero scores twice as Juventus beats Genoa 3-2
- Italy 12, England 17
- German Football Results
- Scotland winger Thom Evans out of Six Nations
- Japan still world's No. 2 economy with 4Q GDP jump
- Dementieva defeats Safarova to win Paris title
- Biden: Military trial possible for 9/11 suspect
- Kenyan prime minister suspends 2 ministers
- Saudi banker: US dollar still key reserve currency
- Pro-Russia Yanukovych named winner of Ukraine vote
- Bolshoi ballet offers 1st Cuba show in 30 years
- England defeats Italy 17-12 in 6 Nations
- Connick: Saints boost New Orleans post-Katrina
- US boat wins America's Cup, subject to protest
- Beam her up: Scottie is the hot dog at Westminster
- US seeks to shore up support for tough Iran stance
- Cheney: Biden should give credit for Iraq to Bush
- America's Cup Winners
- US boat wins back America's Cup
- UK far-right party scraps whites-only member rule
- FA Cup Draw List
- Uncharacteristic errors cost Alinghi America's Cup
- Dubai Tennis Championship Results
- Bishop: resignations over abuse not on summit plan
- Espanyol beats La Coruna 2-0 in Spanish league
- 'Valentine's Day' courts $52.4M opening weekend
- British soldier killed by explosion in Afghanistan
- German Football Summaries
- Madonna's charity head blasts land dispute reports
- FA Cup: Villa held by Palace, Spurs draw at Bolton
- Bartoli, Schiavone into 2nd round in Dubai
- Wales' Powell arrested over golf buggy incident
- Bundesliga Leading Scorers
- Officials: British man detained in Gaza
- Dick Frances, thriller writer and ex-jockey, dies
- Lebanese troops open fire on Israeli warplanes
- Dick Francis, thriller writer and ex-jockey, dies
- England toils in Italy after France trounces Irish
- British man detained in Gaza
- Connick Jr: Saints boost New Orleans post-Katrina
- Auxerre beats Rennes in the French league
- Biden and Cheney spar over antiterrorism policies
- Bauer, Northug vie for cross-country dominance
- 2 killed in LA crash after stealing Valentines
- Former jockey, novelist Dick Francis dies at 89
- Canada confident 1st home gold is on its way
- Upcoming Winter Olympic Schedule
- Oldest US death row inmate dead at 94 in Arizona
- Women's lugers upset with Olympic track changes
- Caught in the open: a firefight with the Taliban
- Del Piero scores twice as Juventus beats Genoa 3-2
- Cross-country, Nordic skiers suspended for 5 days
- 140 couples join mass wedding ceremony in Peru
- Irish bishop: no resignations on agenda with pope
- Abbas aide suspended over sex tape scandal
- Finland's Ryynaenen leads Nordic combined
- Kavala beats Panathinaikos in Greek league
- Rebel leader says he'll stay in Ivory Coast gov't
- Sevilla beats Osasuna 1-0 in Spanish league
- Canada's Crosby takes slap shot off shin
- Victoria Beckham: Posh, classy and elegant styles
- Ski federation president not in panic mode yet
- Vincent Jay wins men's biathlon sprint
- Ski federation president not in panic mode yet
- Greeks still trust government, but see woes ahead
- Alinghi waits to decide America's Cup future
- Canadian organizers: Gold is coming _ eventually
- Man fatally stabs 2 people in northern Germany
- Olympic cauldron may get more photogenic fence
- US prof's family, friends: No hint of violence
- USOC signs key sponsorship deal with BP
- Finland's Ryynaenen tops Nordic combined ski jump
- Brazilian Football Results
- St. Maarten man arrested in 2007 slaying
- At NY Fashion Week, girls will be boys
- Weather halts Alaska search for avalanche victim
- Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran opposition strong
- Weather helps French biathlete win Olympic gold
- Oldest US death row inmate dead at 94 in Arizona
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Bobsled, skeleton will start from planned spot
- In women's luge, it's Hamlin vs. Germany
- Giovanni gives Santos 2-1 win over Rio Claro
- Tonga hit by cyclone but no injuries so far
- US Olympic Committee inks sponsorship deal with BP
- Chrysler dealers upbeat, worried after meeting
- US rockets slam into Afghan home, killing 12
- USVI: Officer's son dead after home shooting
- Napoli holds Inter Milan to draw
- Delay in women's 3,000 because of ice problems
- Frenchman Chappuis wins Nordic combined
- US women thump China 12-1 in hockey opener
- Wax man plays key role in wacky snowboardcross
- Atletico beats Barcelona 2-1 in Spanish league
- Bordeaux beats Saint-Etienne in the French league
- Canada's prime minister to visit Haiti
- Brazil Open Results
- Ferrero beats Kobut to win Brazil Open
- Jacobellis looking for snowboardcross redemption
- Russia stars: NHL must shut down for Sochi in 2014
- French skier Chappuis wins Nordic combined
- Plushenko draws early in men's short program
- Small plane believed to have crashed in Germany
- Braga beats Maritimo 2-1 to close gap at the top
- Vonn's shin passes test of slalom training session
- Sablikova wins 3000
- US women thump China 12-1 in women's hockey
- Norwegians make a bold fashion statement
- Weisz, Law win London stage awards' acting prizes
- Vancouver Games turn NHL teammates into opponents
- Pair of curlers are oldest American Olympians
- Alabama prof's family: No hint of violence
- US forces scale back Haiti relief role
- Sablikova wins gold in women's 3,000 for Czech
- Colas, Begg-Smith move easily into moguls finals
- The Knack lead singer Doug Fieger dies
- Monday, February 22
- Muslim firebrands challenge Hamas rule in Gaza
- Japan 4Q GDP grows at 4.6 percent annual pace
- Inside the Rings: Georgian luger's last day
- Johnson survives to win Pebble Beach
- Canada's Crosby hit by slap shot on shin
- Indian ashram teaches poor girls to think big
- Chinese seen as potential Alaska gas customer
- Home team carries high hopes into men's downhill
- Controversial US billboards link abortion, race
- Preteen samba queen to parade at Rio's Carnival
- Ohno secure about his place in Olympic history
- Riesch is more than just a rival for Vonn
- Colas, Begg-Smith move easily into moguls finals
- Death be proud: Cyril Wecht, the man in the morgue
- Velez Sarsfield goes top in Argentina
- McMurray holds off Earnhardt to win Daytona 500
- Germany's Felix Loch wins Olympic luge gold
- German Loch wins Olympic luge gold medal
- Haiti bans construction using quarry sand
- Venezuela finds dozens of suspected drug planes
- Gunman opens fire at US church, wounds 2 teens
- Milan's Beckham set for first reunion with Man U
- Verdasco rallies to beat Roddick in SAP Open final
- Canada's French-English strife flares at Olympics
- Fleming injured in accident in Biden's motorcade
- NASCAR-Daytona 500 Results
- Luge competition produces its 1st gold medalist
- US ice rink's roof collapses, but no one injured
- Japan 4Q GDP grows at 4.6 percent annual pace
- Predators beat Pens 4-3 in SO; Crosby hit by shot
- Kelly Osbourne takes to runway for Betsey Johnson
- Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- Russia defenseman Markov ready for Olympics
- Australian dad sentenced to 22 years for incest
- Robot arm to move space station observation deck
- 28 whales euthanized after New Zealand stranding
- Officials: 7 dead in Illinois apartment fire
- Another Alpine delay doesn't worry officials _ yet
- Bilodeau brings home the gold to Canada
- Sunday's Olympic Scores
- US Olympian Kane says uninjured after hit
- America defeats Cruz Azul 2-0
- Finns rally to beat Russia 5-1 in women's hockey
- Luge competition, Canada get 1st gold medals
- 5 men jailed up to 28 years for Aussie terror plot
- Space station observation deck being relocated
- Holmstrom out, Franzen in for Sweden hockey team
- Santos win again; Sarsfield on top in Argentina
- Olympic Freestyle Skiing Expanded Results
- 12 killed as truck hits minibus in Philippines
- Tonga hit by Cyclone Rene; no casualties reported
- UN envoy arrives Myanmar
- Mexican Soccer Results
- Argentine Results
- Rains force closure of snowboardcross viewing area
- Shen-Zhao set record in short program
- Olympic Figure Skating Results
- Chinese women won't discuss Olympic chances
- Report: China to make massive investment in NKorea
- Australian court sentences 5 men in terror plot
- US senator open to options on Japan base dispute
- Shen-Zhao set record in short program
- Fallen luger set for return home, sport in turmoil
- NBA All-Star Game Results
- Holmstrom out, Franzen in for Swedish hockey team
- Oil hovers above $74 amid light holiday trading
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- South Africa dismissed for 296 in 1st innings
- Record crowd sees East edge West in All-Star game
- Gunman opens fire at US church, wounds 2 teens
- India vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- No pressure, or expectations, for US hockey team
- Finland beats Russia 5-1 in women's hockey
- Preteen samba queen cries at Rio's Carnival
- Domestic logjam a drag on foreign policy
- Stuck bolts hinder space station deck maneuver
- Weather halts Alaska search for avalanche victim
- Congressman says US should break Gaza blockade
- India steady start to overhaul South Africa's 296
- Toyota studies electronics again, trip undecided
- US women rout China, Finland tops Russia in hockey
- Japan, Aussie markets drop after China tightens
- Custo Barcelona offers adventurous 'hairy metal'
- Rains force closure of snowboardcross viewing area
- Rebecca Taylor tempers girly frocks with menswear
- Sehwag powers India start vs. South Africa
- Whaling protester secretly boards Japanese boat
- Space station's new lookout goes for ride
- Kevin Smith oversized? Ejected from flight
- Barack Obama statue removed from Jakarta park
- US, Afghan forces push deeper into Marjah
- Israel discovers large ancient wine press
- Philippine remittances rise to $17.3 billion
- Truckmaker MAN makes 4Q net loss of (EURO)472 million
- Truckmaker MAN makes 4Q net loss of euro472 million
- Britain identifies UK detainee in Gaza
- Zain to ink $10.7 billion Africa deal with Bharti
- Clinton says Iran becoming military dictatorship
- Clinton: Iran becoming military dictatorship
- Tears, tentative steps for preteen samba queen
- Tonga riding out Cyclone Rene; no injury reported
- Report: 13 killed in Yemen's chopper crash
- Truckmaker MAN makes 4Q net loss of (EURO)472 million
- Truckmaker MAN makes 4Q net loss of euro472 million
- India 232-2 at tea vs. South Africa
- India inflation 8.6 pct, highest in 16 months
- Irish bishop begin summit with pope
- Euro falls vs US dollar
- Aussie wheat board settles case over Iraq payoffs
- Passenger trains collide head-on in Belgium
- Hamas: British journalist ordered held for 15 days
- Australian court sentences 5 men in terrorist plot
- Sehwag ton puts India on top of South Africa
- Top UN rights body makes 1st review of Iran
- Killed Georgian luger considered track dangerous
- TUI narrows Q1 net loss by 12 percent
- Clinton: Iran is becoming a military dictatorship
- Lyon must keep Ronaldo quiet to beat Real Madrid
- Mayor says 20 dead in Belgian commuter train crash
- Israel discovers large ancient wine press
- British soldier shot dead in Afghanistan
- Police study video for attackers of Indian bakery
- Zain to ink $10.7 billion Africa deal with Bharti
- 4 injured in blast in southern Serbia
- Blast hits vehicle in NW Pakistan, killing 3
- Killed Georgian luger considered track dangerous
- 3 police, 2 civilians killed in Russian Caucasus
- TUI narrows Q1 net loss by 12 percent
- Prison thriller dominates Spanish film awards
- Biz mag: steel tycoon tops Russia's rich list
- Cyclone Rene batters Tonga, cutting phone links
- Somali defense official survives car bomb attack
- Irish bishop: pope summit first step to repentance
- Passenger data prompts plane's return Friday to UK
- Britain, France: Probe Iran election violence
- Japan coach Okada under pressure to improve team
- Sri Lanka's grand opposition coalition cracking
- Spain to take 5 from Guantanamo
- Space station's new lookout in final resting spot
- Norway's Yara to buy Terra Industries for $4.1B
- Wireless carriers unite on mobile apps project
- 4 injured in "terrorist" blast in southern Serbia
- Gunmen kill policeman in Indonesia's Papua
- Hundreds protest outside UK nuclear weapons site
- Wireless carriers unite on mobile apps project
- UN: 4.6B mobile phone subscriptions worldwide
- Rail officials: 25 dead in Belgian train crash
- Vidic, Anderson to miss Man United's trip to Milan
- UN envoy arrives Myanmar to evaluate reform
- European stocks up ahead of euro ministers meeting
- Pakistan senators demand longer Afridi ban
- India 342-5 at stumps on day two vs. South Africa
- Israel's Peer makes winning start to Dubai event
- Suspected US missile strike kills 3 in NW Pakistan
- Poor shooting ruins sprint for Bjoerndalen
- Nokia, Intel to combine mobile phone software
- Loch opens new chapter in German luge domination
- European exporters like lower euro
- Bosnia: Karadzic seeks secret papers for defense
- Hungary sees economy improving, budget gap in line
- Lebanon's top Shiite cleric hospitalized
- EU wants Greece to explain debt swaps
- Talk show host to launch Ariz. challenge to McCain
- Somali defense official survives car bomb attack
- Snipers harass US, Afghan troops moving in Marjah
- Kearney likely to miss Ireland's match at England
- Montenegro: 15 arrested over human trafficking
- India on top, South Africa rally late on day two
- Tension up in Kenya: President-premier in conflict
- Sri Lanka's opposition coalition cracking
- Powell to appear in court over golf buggy incident
- Yanukovych's presidential inauguration on Feb. 25
- Yemeni rebels release Saudi soldier
- Israeli PM to push for Iran sanctions in Moscow
- Iran says it has new nuclear proposal from West
- Sri Lanka police say blast kills 2 Tamil children
- Nokia, Intel combine their phone software
- Iraqi lawmaker: Sunni boycott won't solve standoff
- Dubai fund cuts stake in fun-park firm Merlin
- Kurdish protesters clash with police
- Pato aware of Manchester United challenge
- Irish bishops meet pope in summit on sex abuse
- Governor says 11 dead in Belgian train crash
- Israel's Peer makes winning start to Dubai event
- US prof bemoaned tenure denial, quiet about past
- European exporters see boost from weak euro
- 6 Bangladeshis die in Mecca house collapse
- Space station's fancy new $27M lookout attached
- Croatian pres. sorry Serb will boycott his oath
- Philippine army presents alleged rebels to court
- Police seek gunman who shot 2 at US church
- Tata Motors appoints GM's Forster new group CEO
- Israeli FM: Palestinian government smearing us
- Flooded villages evacuated in Greece
- Report: Premier League considering Euro playoffs
- Spain to take 5 from Guantanamo
- EU wants Greece to explain debt swaps
- Germany rejects European fund for Greece
- Denmark to play friendly against Senegal
- Belgium's Dutch and French-speakers unite on fries
- Truckmaker MAN makes Q4 net loss
- Oil hovers above $74 amid light holiday trading
- Robbers in Italy steal (EURO)4 million from Milan bank
- Robbers in Italy steal euro4 million from Milan bank
- Yanukovych's presidential inauguration on Feb. 25
- Wales drops Powell over golf buggy incident
- Iraqi lawmaker: Sunni boycott won't solve standoff
- Tata Motors appoints GM's Forster new group CEO
- BP sees oil prices in current range in 2010
- Kurdish protesters clash with Turkish police
- UN radio: 27 civilians killed by rebels in Congo
- Russian industrial output up 7.8 pct in Jan
- Politkovskaya case suspect convicted of extortion
- Romania and Moldova open new border crossing point
- Greece: eurozone needs more concrete plan
- Saudi Arabia preparing for oil demand to peak
- Governor: at least 12 dead in Belgian train crash
- Akhtar loses nearly all 2009 fees due to PCB fine
- Belarus detains 40 members of banned Polish group
- Fire guts kitchen of top Spanish restaurant
- European markets edge up despite Greek debt fears
- Builder convicted in journalist's killing on Bali
- Official: Save, don't bulldoze, Haiti's heritage
- Georgian luger feared dangerous track before death
- Germany rejects European fund for Greece
- Greece: eurozone needs to state bailout plan
- Guns, tanks displayed as India spends on defense
- Yanukovych's inaugeration in Ukraine to be Feb. 25
- Former UK commander denies knowing of Iraqi abuse
- Experts explore ways to circumcise men in Africa
- Belarus detains 40 members of banned Polish group
- Iran says it has new nuclear proposal from West
- Leonardo wants balanced performance
- Klose fit to face Fiorentina
- Fire guts kitchen of top Spanish restaurant
- Iraq targets tailors to curb militant attacks
- Former UK commander denies knowing of Iraqi abuse
- Corrupt Romanian mayor is honored in home city
- Swiss shrug off Alinghi's America's Cup loss
- German sprint ace Wolf favored in women's 500
- Zain to ink $10.7 billion Africa deal with Bharti
- Remains of missing girl identified
- Obama's challenge: Anger is replacing hope
- France, Italy, Turkey make official Euro 2016 bids
- Israel discovers large Byzantine-era wine press
- Xavi, Keita out as Barcelona's injuries mount
- In US, 34 deaths alleged in Toyotas since 2000
- Croatian pres.: EU seeking more from Croatia
- ECB adds new financial stability position
- Adobe: Flash 10.1 for smart phones out by midyear
- Head-on train crash in Belgium kills at least 12
- Israeli PM to push for Iran sanctions in Moscow
- Yanukovych's inauguration in Ukraine to be Feb. 25
- Israeli PM calls for fuel sanctions against Iran
- Use of temps may no longer signal permanent hiring
- Head-on train crash in Belgium kills at least 18
- Official: Save, don't bulldoze, Haiti's heritage
- Source: Democrat Evan Bayh to retire from Senate
- Clash kills 2 in Palestinian camp in Lebanon
- Military medics try to keep Afghan boy alive
- EU asks to audit government finances
- Microsoft replays Zune design for phone comeback
- Dubai police: Hamas leader killed by European team
- Woof! Baltic the sea dog swimming through fan mail
- Relatives wonder how US prof in slaying hired
- Maoist rebels kill 10 troops in eastern India
- Gov't to set up Taiwan academies around the world: president
- China Times: Optimistic economic outlook
- Taiwan armed forces to engage more in public service: president
- Clash in Palestinian camp in Lebanon kills 2
- Speedskater Pechstein appeals to CAS
- Maoist rebels kill 10 troops in eastern India
- BMW Oracle sailors celebrate America's Cup win
- Calling Kofi Annan: Kenyan rift intensifies
- Baltic the sea dog swimming through fan mail
- French judge issues arrest warrant for Landis
- Sources: Democrat Evan Bayh to retire from Senate
- Going to the dogs _ judging starts at Westminster
- Spanish company to build factory in US
- Walters' 29th annual Oscar special to be her last
- Dubai police: Hamas leader killed by European team
- Gov't: 34 deaths alleged in Toyotas since 2000
- French judge issues arrest warrant for Landis
- Police say Malawi man arrested in anti-gay sweep
- Israeli PM pushes for Iran sanctions in Moscow
- Sources: Democrat Evan Bayh to retire from Senate
- US polygamous church names new president
- Plans for Iceland to become 'haven' for journalism
- Party first, plan later for next America's Cup
- AP Sportlight
- Canada keeps forward Ryan Getzlaf on hockey roster
- Czech doctors left foot-long instrument in patient
- Cyclone Rene pounds Tonga, major damage in capital
- Dubai says Hamas man killed by European hit squad
- Open 13 Results
- Unemployed US man chills out in extreme igloo
- After 2 days of delays, Olympic downhill starts
- NATO says airstrike in Kandahar kills 5 civilians
- Malawi: Police say man arrested in anti-gay sweep
- Sweden's Kalla wins women's 10K cross-country race
- Gunmen kill 4 men in Mexican coastal state
- Service held for athlete killed in luge crash
- At least 18 killed in Belgian train collision
- Troops: Strict war rules slow Afghan offensive
- AP Interview Georgian luger feared track
- Polygamous church in US names new president
- Radio talk show host challenges McCain
- US Senator Evan Bayh says he won't seek 3rd term
- Brian Bedford to play Lady Bracknell on Broadway
- Johnny Weir considering bringing back the quad
- Vonn has fastest training time after 25 racers
- UN: Cocaine being traded for arms in West Africa
- Croatian president reaches out for EU membership
- Defago leads Olympic downhill after top 30
- Baghdatis reaches 2nd round at Open 13
- US Senator Evan Bayh to retire from Senate
- Wax models of Oval Office, Obama unveiled in Vegas
- Biden to travel to Middle East the week of March 8
- Vatican to Irish bishops: admit blame
- Taliban step up attacks in besieged Afghan town
- Defago restores downhill gold to Switzerland
- GGYC confirms Club Nautico di Roma as challenger
- USVI police: DNA match for Polish engineer
- Woman in miniskirt scandal turns Rio Carnival star
- Wife of slain Olympian to face murder charge
- Paraguayan judges: Overcrowded prison must close
- Johnny Weir considers bringing back the quad
- Defago restores downhill gold to Switzerland
- Italy: EU suffers for Libya-Swiss spat
- Swiss veteran Defago wins men's Olympic downhill
- Vonn has fastest training time on first run
- Democratic Sen. Evan Bayh to retire
- Red Cross says 3 die in Haitian school collapse
- Copa Colsanitas Results
- Ricky Martin calls for focus on human trafficking
- Fashion Week goes for gold, silver and bronze
- Power outage may delay release of Americans
- Service held for Georgian luger killed in crash
- Mexico's Televisa to buy 30 pct of Nextel-Mexico
- Saudi official cool to new sanctions on Iran
- Pullin qualifies first in Olympic snowboardcross
- Chinese official says curlers will keep quiet
- Fears of another quake become new Haiti boogeyman
- Swiss Cologna wins men's 15K freestyle x-country
- Olympic Men's Downhill Results
- Jagr not hard to spot in return to North America
- Mexico's Televisa to buy 30 pct of Nextel
- Euro finance ministers pick ECB deputy president
- Ireland blasts papal diplomat's refusal to testify
- Cologna wins men's 15K freestyle x-country race
- Spanish Football Results
- Pullin qualifies first in Olympic snowboardcross
- Eurozone tells Greece to ready new cuts, taxes
- Iceland meets with UK, Netherlands on debt plans
- The Sidney Games: Canada's hopes carried by Crosby
- Tenerife beats Mallorca 1-0 in Spain
- US midfielder Feilhaber injures ankle in training
- Men's figure skating crowded with contenders
- Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- Portuguese Football Results
- Florida family gives up on small-town North Dakota
- Copa Telmex Results
- Power outage impedes release of Americans
- Spanish Football Summaries
- USVI police: Body of missing Polish engineer found
- Vonn's shin feeling effects of bumpy course
- Third-seeded Almargo knocked out in first round
- `Hurt Locker,' `Hangover,' `Up' win editing honors
- Canada to build Haitian government base
- Luge, Sochi officials agree on slower track in '14
- Hiring of US prof accused in killings questioned
- Whaling protester in custody on Japanese boat
- Police: Victims aid police in Calif. church attack
- Olympic transit system hit with bumps, glitches
- Pregnant Canadian curler keeps pace at Olympics
- Eurozone tells Greece to ready new cuts, taxes
- Wescott defends Olympic title in snowboardcross
- Husband: Professor went to range before shooting
- Husband: Prof went to range before shooting
- Sara Errani of Italy advances in Colombia
- Saudi official questions new sanctions on Iran
- Alexandre the Great: Canada embraces its new hero
- Guinea names new government
- Sutherland's illness causes brief shutdown of '24'
- Belgian train collision kills at least 18
- Mexico names new prosecutor for attacks on media
- Zamboni problems cause delay at speedskating oval
- Oscar nominees share lunch, light and sober talk
- Stepanek outlasts Anderson in Memphis
- Policemen ambushed, stripped of weapons, vests
- Radio talk show host challenges McCain
- Adviser to Americans admits link to Salvador case
- Bahamas: 3 US men arrested for stripping
- Climber falls in Mount St. Helens crater
- Canada routs Switzerland 10-1 in women's hockey
- Inside the Rings: Figure skating is all figures
- Helicopter crash in Arizona killed company owner
- Democratic Sen. Evan Bayh to retire
- Venezuela spurns Colombian electricity offer
- Entire Swedish women's team returns to Olympics
- Luge, Sochi officials agree on slower track in '14
- Westpac earnings up 33 percent in first quarter
- Astronauts move old space station docking port
- Private drug tester expands stake in Big Pharma
- Mexico's Televisa to buy 30 pct of Nextel Mexico
- Speedskating resumes after ice resurfacing delay
- Family mourns as 7 die in suburban Chicago blaze
- Third-seeded Almagro knocked out in first round
- Brown: Jordan determined to buy Bobcats
- Young luger's body begins journey home
- Strong dollar hurts US exports
- Fighting pandemics like swine flu in digital age
- Finn leads after first round of 500 meters
- Next chapter in digital book deal: Google vs. US
- Magnitude 6.2 earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia
- Disgraced in skirt scandal, woman is Carnival star
- Olympic Luge Results
- Olympic Speedskating Results
- Sharapova cruises to win in Memphis
- RMK Championships & the Cellular South Cup Results
- Luongo to start Olympic opener for Canada
- Husband: US prof went to range before shooting
- Salvadoran police arrest 3 in filmmaker's killing
- Big reveal: Marc Jacobs shifts Fashion Week tone
- Questions about health as NKorean leader turn 68
- Shani Davis drops out of 500 after one race
- America's top dog show starts with Razzle Dazzle
- Beleaguered Toyota president to answer questions
- A hungry India balks at genetically modified crops
- Report: Taliban's top military commander captured
- Mexican bishops criticize drug war strategy
- Oil hovers above $74 as traders eye crude demand
- Goalie Luongo to start Olympic opener for Canada
- It's Germany in women's luge control _ again
- Bode Miller references Harding-Kerrigan fiasco
- NZ leader selling uranium mining shares
- Mexico sees 15 percent drop in tourism income
- Mo Tae-bum of South Korea wins men's 500 meters
- Rebels kill 21 policemen in eastern India
- It's Germany in control at women's luge _ again
- Japanese luger disqualified over excess weights
- Whippet gets fast start at America's top dog show
- Downhill racer nearly hits course worker
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Olympic Luge Expanded Results
- Indonesian police say 16 die from illegal liquor
- Bermudan Olympic skier says shorts not optional
- China's Shen and Zhao win pairs gold
- Olympic Figure Skating Results
- Argentinos vs. Newell's washed out
- Maoist rebels kill 24 police in eastern India
- Civilian death toll climbs in Afghan offensive
- Sweden tops Slovakia 6-2 for spot in women's semis
- Asian markets higher in holiday-thinned trade
- Monday's Olympic Scores
- Rescuers suspend search effort on Mount St. Helens
- Obama mother-in-law likes White House life
- Calif. police make arrest in guitar maker's death
- US goalies ordered to remove slogans from helmets
- China's Shen and Zhao win pairs gold
- India 431-6 at lunch on day three vs. South Africa
- New ice resurfacing machine for Olympic oval
- In Afghanistan, a small step toward trust
- India vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Myanmar sentences 4 activists as UN envoy visits
- India reaches 431-6 at lunch on day 3
- Filmers of Iran protest death win Polk Award in NY
- Obama seeks return to campaign-style discipline
- Canada, Sweden advance to semis in women's hockey
- Haiti president: 3 years needed to move rubble
- Mexican bishops criticize gov't drug war strategy
- Police: Bomb in northern Iraq kills 2
- US official: Taliban military commander captured
- Indian police unconver clues to India bakery blast
- Age catching up with Wotherspoon at last games
- Man fined for attack on Pakistan player
- Civilian death toll rises in Afghan offensive
- Taliban's top military commander captured
- United Daily News: Taiwan has to look out for itself
- Barclays Q4 profit soars eight-fold on unit sale
- Oil near $75 as traders eye crude demand
- Bayh's exit raises Republican hopes for Senate
- Euro steadies at $1.3664
- Ovechkin's chance: Upstage Crosby, win hockey gold
- Most Hamas police applicants only want jobs
- India 548-6 at tea on day three vs. South Africa
- Shani Davis suddenly facing big challenge in 1,000
- Barclays Q4 profit soars eight-fold on unit sale
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- L'Oreal shares down after profit drop
- Japan stocks rise modestly, Jupiter soars
- India reaches 548-6 at tea on day 3
- Sri Lanka's opposition appeals defeat in court
- Greek customs officials begin 3-day strike
- Bali bombmaker asks president to reduce sentence
- InterContinental Hotels 2009 profit down 19 pct
- Driver of Belgian train survives crash
- Iran rejects US military dictatorship comments
- Key Slovak players hurt as Olympic hockey starts
- Vietnamese artist breathes life into a dying song
- Questions about health as NKorean leader turns 68
- Economy prompts fresh look at US socialist bank
- UK consumer price inflation jumps to 3.5 pct
- 3 French nationals killed in bus crash in Italy
- US Sen. Lautenberg, 86, doing OK after fall
- Forsberg and Lidstrom likely in last Olympics
- More administrative courts to be set up to meet public's needs
- EU ministers to warn Greece to step up budget cuts
- Indian police hold 2 in bakery blast: report
- German investor confidence decreases again
- Dalai Lama says he's happy to meet Obama this week
- Obama to announce loan guarantee for nuclear plant
- Petter Northug rests in 15K cross country
- Kostelic favored in super-combined
- Attoub's gouging appeal hearing set for London
- Contaminated Austrian cheese kills 6
- Lady Gaga, Jay-Z set to play at Brit Awards show
- Peer beats Razzano 6-2, 6-2 in 2nd round at Dubai
- Dubai seeks global dragnet for Hamas slaying
- NIreland police arrest 2 over dissident IRA attack
- UK consumer price inflation jumps to 3.5 pct
- FM: Obama visit boosts US-Indonesian ties
- 1 Belgian train driver survives horrific crash
- German investor confidence decreases again
- Bumpy course takes toll on Vonn's bruised shin
- IOM: half-million in Myanmar still homeless
- Miller wins downhill bronze behind Defago, Svindal
- Bayern extends goalkeeper Butt's deal till 2011
- Smigun-Vaehi returns to Olympic podium in 10K race
- EU January car registrations up 12.9 percent
- Bayern not totally happy despite 12-game run
- UK police to investigate mercy killing claim
- Jordaan recalls personal journey to World Cup
- Snowboardcross steals some spotlight from downhill
- World markets buoyed by banks despite Greek fears
- White House defends year-old stimulus
- Irish angry at Vatican as summit ends
- Spain widens probe of alleged police tipoff to ETA
- EADS eyes new government offer on military plane
- Kiev mayor's daughter robbed of jewels in France
- Tajik court jails terror group members
- Royal Liverpool to stage 2014 British Open
- Russia unchanged on Iran sanctions
- India declares on 643-3 in 2nd test versus Proteas
- Kiev mayor's daughter robbed of jewels in France
- Kraft Foods 4Q profit more than triples, sales up
- Warnock to explain call for linesman to be banned
- Stock futures point toward higher opening
- De Villiers to quit Munster at the end of season
- Iran mulling family visit for US hikers: official
- Modi: Deccan Chargers will defend IPL title
- Clinton warns of Mideast nuclear arms race
- Schering-Plough purchase hikes Merck sales, profit
- Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q profit slips on charges
- US: Kenyan leaders need to talk to one another
- Greek customs officials begin 3-day strike
- Oil above $75 as dollar weakens against the euro
- Police: Bombs in northern Iraq kill 4
- RBS sells some commodity businesses to J.P. Morgan
- Coe-Ovett rivalry to be highlighted in BBC movie
- Iran mulling family visit for US hikers: official
- President visits veterans at Sanshia on Lunar New Year holiday
- Ireland: Dubai's 3 `Irish' assassins are fictional
- Simon Properties offers General Growth $10B buyout
- US: Feuding Kenyan leaders need to talk
- Stock futures edge higher ahead of opening
- Libya bars European visitors in bizarre dispute
- Marines: Taliban resistance more disorganized
- Pope tells Irish bishops to be honest over scandal
- Taiwan orchid growers take part in Tokyo show
- 150 Total workers hold sit-in amid shutdown fears
- Guinea pig touted as solution to Congo food crisis
- Oil industry looks to Iraq for boost
- Woman in skirt scandal is Brazil Carnival star
- Vatican putting wartime archives on Internet
- Clinton warns of Mideast nuclear arms race
- Crashed Ethiopian plane cockpit recorder recovered
- Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q profit slips on charges
- Police: Kiev mayor's daughter robbed in France
- Whaling protester to be charged in Japan
- Schering-Plough purchase hikes Merck sales, profit
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- EU ministers warn Greece to step up budget cuts
- Legislative speaker says he has no interest in Kaohsiung mayor seat
- Chilly weather can't stop New Orleans' big party
- Spokesman: Unruly passenger took a swing at Romney
- Men's Olympic super-combined race postponed
- Spain widens probe of alleged police ETA tip-off
- Survivor: US university shooter fired suddenly
- Thailand: British-made bomb detectors unreliable
- US tells Iraq to improve prisons, stamp out abuse
- Kenyan Cabinet members to boycott over gov't rift
- Dubai Tennis Championship Results
- Naomi Campbell to raise money for Haiti aid
- UPM to lay off 200 workers in Finland
- Jordaan recalls personal journey to World Cup
- Some semiconductor factories taking no holiday break
- Bordeaux extends Chalme's contract
- SAfrican opposition parties walk out of parliament
- Foreign demand for Teasury securities falls
- Volkswagen jobs secure for 100,000 German workers
- Keener, Holofcener present comedy in Berlin
- Snow forces more postponements on Alpine schedule
- Roger Ebert cannot speak, but still communicates
- Dubai Tennis Championships Results
- 3 world powers criticize Iranian enrichment
- Shell unveils plans to curb executive pay, bonuses
- Pope tells Irish bishops to show courage
- Birth on Bolivian plane; baby gets free flights
- Snow forces more postponements on Alpine schedule
- FC Porto hosts Arsenal in Champions League clash
- Stocks climb on upbeat earnings, economic reports
- Iranian official backs opposition right to protest
- Arsenal without key quartet for match at Porto
- Cross-country flop leaves Norway crestfallen
- Vatican putting wartime archives on Internet
- Iran installing advanced enrichment centrifuges
- Hard-up EMI seeks buyer for Abbey Road studios
- King Tut felled by malaria and broken leg
- Danube cleanup plan adopted
- Foreign demand for Treasury securities falls
- Greece faces deadline on swaps
- Llodra reaches 2nd round at Open 13
- Canada tightens mortgage rules
- 1959 conviction still haunts gay man seeking work
- US troops at lowest level since Iraq invasion
- 3 arrested in murder of lawyer for Mumbai suspect
- New data: 40 percent in US lack home broadband
- Danube cleanup plan adopted by 14 nations
- Cross-country flop leaves Norway crestfallen
- World stocks buoyed by earns despite Greek fears
- Departing president warns Ukraine is turning East
- Spelling Lesson: Tori writes for children
- US zoo gets big Valentine's gift _ a baby elephant
- Spokesman: Ulcer put US senator in hospital
- Russia tells Greece gas pipeline can help finances
- Russian rights advocate blames police for deaths
- Dubai debt fears resurface as questions linger
- Frail boy-king Tut died from malaria, broken leg
- Ceausescus move to keep name from advertising
- Toyota to idle 2 US assembly plants amid recalls
- France restoring military cooperation with Guinea
- 6 Serb hooligans charged for threatening reporter
- Black box located for Belgian train that crashed
- Olympic high jump champion Hellebaut returns
- British bishops urge 'carbon fast' for Lent
- UK police to probe reporter's mercy killing claim
- Watchdog: Iran arrested 90 journalists in 2009
- EU eyes different approach to US on banks
- Match Play Tee Times
- Obama announces loan guarantees for nuke plant
- Putin tells Netanyahu Holocaust museum to be built
- Iraqi envoy: Barred candidates to be reviewed
- Marines say Taliban resistance more disorganized
- Toyota to idle 2 US assembly plants amid recalls
- Bortolami in line for 80th cap for Italy
- India declares on 643-6 in 2nd test versus Proteas
- Top defense firms vie to feed Indian arms appetite
- Ukraine's outgoing president warns of turn East
- Wozniacki, Kuznetsova, Jankovic advance in Dubai
- US calls for ultra-high-speed broadband
- Coldest weather is yet to come: Taiwan Central Weather Bureau
- Taiwanese traveler recovering after heroism in India bomb blast
- Taiwan warns against bank accounts in Hong Kong and Macau
- U.S. arms sales to Taiwan improve relations with China: President Ma Ying-jeou
- Taiwan baseball star Wang Chien-ming to join Washington Nationals: Reports
- UN expert to probe Albanian blood feuds
- Publicist: Chynna Phillips in rehab for anxiety
- Russia tells Greece gas pipeline can help finances
- Dubai debt fears resurface as questions linger
- Bill Clinton among those at congressman's funeral
- Evans to have second neck operation this week
- UK: Missile which killed Afghans was on target
- NY Times investigating reporter for plagiarism
- Fog, rain delay women's snowboardcross
- LA mayor making appearance on 'All My Children'
- UK Prosecutors: Wife failed to reveal airline plot
- Texas challenging greenhouse gas finding
- US troops at lowest level since Iraq invasion
- Oil hits $77 as dollar weakens against the euro
- Sadie the Scottie takes big steps at Westminster
- Defendant in Las Vegas ax attack appears in court
- Simon Properties offers General Growth $10B buyout
- Iran mulling family visit for detained Americans
- Netanyahu: Israel not planning war with Iran
- US demands Toyota recall documents
- Gazprom CEO holds gas talks with Bulgaria
- Nicole Richie confirms engagement to Joel Madden
- Fellaini out for 6 months with ankle injury
- BP downbeat on oil refining margins
- Heldentenors highlight Berlin's Wagnerthon
- Russian rights advocate blames police for deaths
- Ford lays off 900 workers at Mustang plant
- Marines find Taliban resistance more disorganized
- Homebuilder confidence increase in February
- NYC mayor disagrees with Biden on 9/11 trial costs
- UK police to probe reporter's mercy killing claim
- Dickens' dog collar fetches $11,590 in NYC auction
- Greece: Bomb explodes at JPMorgan branch
- Dollar tumbles after strong mfg report, earnings
- Iraq training for threats surrounding elections
- Survivor: US prof in slayings shot methodically
- Ford lays off 900 workers at Mustang plant
- Airliner plotter's wife denies withholding details
- Clinton has plane trouble, hitches ride home
- US repatriates 88 Haitian migrants amid criticism
- US spokesman passes on question of Taliban capture
- Mother pleads not guilty in son's NYC hotel murder
- Interest rates little changed, traders eye stocks
- Germany's Neuner wins women's biathlon pursuit
- Watchdog: Iran arrested 90 journalists in 2009
- Wozniacki, Venus, Kuznetsova advance in Dubai
- Marines link up in Afghan Taliban stronghold
- Beckham starts for Milan against Man United
- Hezbollah warns of retaliation for any Israeli hit
- Movie shot during Iran election debuts in Berlin
- Senator announces NYC rail center funding
- Men's super-combined postponed because of snow
- Ex-LAPD Chief Daryl Gates said to be seriously ill
- World Golf Glance
- Actress Marlo Thomas working on memoir
- Report: France exposed soldiers to radiation
- US to host Fed Cup semifinal in Alabama
- US govt demands Toyota recall documents
- USGA to wait on exemption for Watson
- No safe place to stand, watch at Cypress Mountain
- Greek parliament set to probe faulty statistics
- Heat wilting Rio Carnival street parties
- US says Iraqi politicians linked to Iran
- Belarus police quash anti-government rally
- Tollefsen to miss Norway men's hockey opener
- Germany wins opener 7-5 over American men
- Victims of alleged Stanford scam file suit
- Obama-Dalai Lama meeting will not be public
- Hundreds pay tribute to Jamaican scholar, dancer
- Spain to take 5 from Guantanamo
- Commodities rise sharply as dollar tumbles
- Study: Lack of early light upsets teen sleep clock
- Rochus upsets Simon at Open 13
- Feds won't pursue NYPD shooting of man in 2006
- Tollefsen to miss Norway's hockey opener
- Taliban leader's arrest raises hopes
- Canadians win opener in extra end
- Hezbollah warns of retaliation for any Israeli hit
- Olympic Biathlon Expanded Results
- Downhill champion Defago hailed as Swiss hero
- Woman pleads guilty in US exchange scandal
- Raitt, others picked for Blues Hall of Fame
- Study: Quake damage twice value of Haiti economy
- Tuesday's Olympic Scores
- Plan near for fenced-off Olympic cauldron
- Argentine decree would control Falklands shipping
- Oil settles above $77 as dollar weakens
- Kraft 4Q profit surges; Cadbury is next challenge
- French leader's Haiti visit revives bitter legacy
- Olympic official's error delays Swedish biathlete
- Mortgage delinquencies tick higher in 4th-qtr 2009
- Woman pleads guilty in US exchange scandal
- Deutsche Boerse: '09 profit down 52 pct to (EURO)496.1M
- Deutsche Boerse: '09 profit down 52 pct to euro496.1M
- A frail King Tut died from malaria, broken leg
- Ex-LA Police Chief Daryl Gates hospitalized
- NYC mayor, Biden disagree on trial costs
- Stocks gain on earnings, deals and hope for Greece
- NY Times investigating plagiarism allegations
- Ferrero keeps rolling in Buenos Aires
- NY court overturns adoption by J&J heiress
- Icahn seeks more control of Lions Gate studio
- 3 big companies leave climate partnership
- Ferry gives Sweden gold in men's biathlon pursuit
- As Greek strikes grow, customs officers in walkout
- Olympic Snowboard Results
- Lawyer expects ax attack to be death penalty case
- Lyon beats Real Madrid 1-0 in Champions League
- Champions League Glance
- PR Police: Husband stabs wife at Walmart checkout
- Dollar tumbles on strong economic news, earnings
- English Football Results
- Man United beats AC Milan 3-2 at San Siro
- Congressman remembered as veterans' advocate
- Vonn stays off slopes for day, will race downhill
- 2010 Winter Olympic Multi-Medalists
- Dubai wanted list for Hamas slaying faces snags
- Obama-Dalai Lama meeting probably won't be public
- Emotional Lady Gaga sweeps UK's Brit Awards
- Downhill champ Didier Defago hailed as Swiss hero
- Canada among winners on opening day of curling
- Ex-adviser to detained Americans charged in US
- Hershey reaffirms full-year outlook
- Western Mexico: 5 decapitated men found
- Scottish Football Results
- US tops Switzerland 3-1 in men's hockey opener
- Foreigners cut Treasury stakes; rates could rise
- Cowan re-signs with New Zealand
- Man City moves 4th with 1-1 draw at Stoke
- UN envoy: Iraq work without US will be more costly
- Lee tops Wolf, Wang in women's Olympic 500
- New clip shows JFK arriving in Dallas in 1963
- On ice: Smooth skating again at Olympic oval
- Longtime Leno bandleader Kevin Eubanks may exit
- Interest rates fall, some traders eye stocks
- Rooney heads Man United to victory at AC Milan
- Biathlon stays on the mark, Alpine program falters
- Terror threat to field hockey WCup
- Francon wins Olympic snowboardcross qualifying
- 'Valentine's Day' seduces fans with $63.1M debut
- Man United beats AC Milan 3-2 at San Siro
- Privacy group files US compaint about Google Buzz
- Injury threatens Lee's career
- Irish defense minister fights ouster over perjury
- 'Idol,' 'Spring Awakening' alums head for 'Hair'
- Layering is big trend at NY Fashion Week
- US to play Turkey in World Cup warmup match
- Ricker wins womens snowboardcross gold for Canada
- Big success for 'A Little Night Music' in Paris
- Top-seeded Dulko wins in Colombia
- Ex-adviser to detained Americans charged in US
- Timing errors plague men's Olympic biathlon race
- Fla. executes 45-year-old inmate for 1984 slaying
- Privacy group files complaint on Google Buzz
- Clijsters gets ready for Serena showdown in NYC
- Privacy group files US complaint about Google Buzz
- 3 killed in US plane crash were family from Poland
- Simon Property offers General Growth $10B buyout
- Ricker wins women's snowboardcross gold for Canada
- Obama announces ambassador nominee to Damascus
- Privacy group files FTC complaint on Google Buzz
- 4 big US airlines apply for Tokyo slots
- Climber's body recovered from St. Helens crater
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- HASH(0xc3f6bdc)
- HASH(0xb6adbbc)
- HASH(0xbf7d2d0)
- HASH(0xc516b28)
- HASH(0xc08f2dc)
- HASH(0xc1b40cc)
- Berkshire reveals several changes in investments
- 3 killed in NJ plane crash were family from Poland
- Busboy turns seafood leftovers into works of art
- Two-legged dog gets help from celebrity friends
- Anthony Bourdain: If Martha Stewart asks, do it
- Lingerie shops lured in men for Valentine's Day
- Surprise in women's 500: Lee tops Wolf, Wang
- A glitch for every gold at the Vancouver Games
- Huefner gives Germany yet another luge gold
- Beijing's 'Buy China' policy alarms trade partners
- 11 bailed-out banks had $2.7T in loans in December
- Climber's body recovered in St. Helens crater
- US prof's story begins with brother's 1986 death
- UN opens high-level dialogue with North Korea
- Victims of Stanford scam sue Antigua, Carib bank
- Obama's touts bipartisan outreach
- Summary Box: 4 US airlines apply for Tokyo slots
- Guerrero vacates IBF title for wife's cancer fight
- Ricker lifts gloom for Canada at Vancouver
- A perfect start to the year for Ogilvy
- Police: Ex-LAPD Chief Daryl Gates seriously ill
- US thrashes Russia 13-0 in Olympic women's hockey
- Privacy group files FTC complaint on Google Buzz
- Whole Foods Market's profit surges in 1Q
- Yahoo director Ron Burkle to end 9-year stint
- Ferrer, Ferrero open with wins in Buenos Aires
- UN opens high-level dialogue with North Korea
- Zionist group asks donors to avoid college
- Kenneth Starr introduced as Baylor president
- US beats Russia 13-0 in Olympic women's hockey
- Riders ready to show Olympics risk is worth reward
- Palin lashes out at `Family Guy'
- Woman guilty of killing Vietnamese fortuneteller
- Canada asks US not to use evidence
- Timing officials goof at men's, women's biathlon
- 3 cities making case to host 2018 Winter Games
- Cluster bomb ban to take effect on Aug 1
- Ice, ice baby: Smooth skating again at oval
- Vonn ready to race in Vancouver Olympic downhill
- Peru hopes to reopen Machu Picchu in April
- Pacific Warfighting Center in Pearl Harbor opens
- US to host Turkey in World Cup warmup match
- 5 US airlines apply for slots at Tokyo's Haneda
- Russians to start Nabokov in their Olympic opener
- Astronauts take shutter-raising spacewalk
- An ice machine to the rescue of Vancouver Games
- Libertad and Colo Colo win in Copa Libertadores
- South Korea tops China at the ovals
- Canada's McKeever to ski at Olympics, Paralympics
- Florida executes killer of wildlife officer
- Cluster bomb ban to enter into force on Aug. 1
- Vonn draws ideal downhill starting spot
- Judge: Scammed lottery winner to receive $395K
- Canada opens with 8-0 over Norway in men's hockey
- Honduran leader keeps military chief behind coup
- Kiprusoff gets No. 1 spot in goal for Finland
- Smooth skating again at oval after machines fixed
- Family sues over deadly US Coast Guard crash
- US officer in police video controversy resigns
- US civilian employee sentenced to 10 years
- US missile kills 3 in northwest Pakistan
- Police make additional arrest from Olympic protest
- Nets get 5th win, knock off Bobcats 103-94
- Inside the Rings: Losing in style with Jacobellis
- Asian markets higher on signs US economy improving
- Great Scot! Sadie the Scottie wins Westminster
- Australian PM pledges $9 million for homeless
- Toxic fumes leak in Philippine port kills 3
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Gambhir, Harbhajan and Singh out of first 2 ODIs
- Big day ahead for big-name Americans at Olympics
- Olympic Figure Skating Results
- Plushenko of Russia wins Olympic short program
- Second-seeded Verdasco upset in Memphis
- Jury awards $25M to US man in Accutane suit
- Malaysian protesters rally for Anwar sodomy charge
- Second-seeded Verdasco loses in upset at Memphis
- RMK Championships & the Cellular South Cup Results
- US warships in Hong Kong in sign of easing tension
- West Hollywood moves to ban dog, cat sales
- Cambodia still strewn with mines
- Analysis: Afghan offensive tests Obama's war plan
- Gene testing spurs decline of some dire diseases
- Advice on who should consider genetic testing
- FIS clears suspended Olympic skiers to compete
- Oil hovers above $77 amid improving US economy
- US mortuary that mixed up bodies can stay open
- Finland edges China 2-1 in Olympic women's hockey
- Impasse feared in Philippine talks with rebels
- Sadie the Scottie wins Westminster after protest
- Plushenko of Russia wins Olympic short program
- Some background to help enjoy Olympic curling
- UK inquest opens into Alexander McQueen's death
- Aust, NZ govts assess Indian terror threat
- Bus plunges into river in India, kills 22
- Pelican attacks Australian weatherman on live TV
- Mexico leader trusts Cabinet member who left party
- Toyota apologizes, begins fix on other hybrids
- 4 new caps in Australian squad
- More than 600 chickens seized in Calif. raid
- India 548-6 at tea on day three vs. South Africa
- Tuesday's Olympic Scores
- NATO: Airstrike kills group of Afghan insurgents
- US, Finland advance in Olympic women's hockey
- India vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Taliban armory: Rocks, potshots and drawings
- Singapore exports jump 21 percent in January
- Former Socceroo Ian Gray found dead
- ING Groep reports (EURO)712 million loss in Q4
- ING Groep reports euro712 million loss in Q4
- Afghan police: 4 policemen killed by roadside bomb
- Chinese pairs skating duo in romantic relationship
- Watchdog: Record number of media killed in 2009
- South Korea suddenly a rising power in long track
- French leader bring reconstruction plan to Haiti
- Merck: Studies boost Gardasil for new uses
- Jackson calls Oregon police shooting an execution
- Luger's body returned to hometown in Georgia
- Afghan official: Taliban using human shields
- Indonesian teenager convicted for Facebook insult
- Astronauts unveil phenomenal new window on world
- Ovechkin scores 2 to help Russia beat Latvia 8-2
- Report: Global gold demand falls in 4Q
- Annette Lu attends UPF meeting in Seoul
- Norway's Hydro Q4 loss narrows
- BNP Paribas posts fourth straight quarterly profit
- Study: Marine parks give boost to coral reefs
- Malaysia: Anwar loses bid to dismiss sodomy charge
- Taiwanese urged to give birth in Year of Tiger
- South Africa 36-1 at lunch chasing big deficit
- Box office hit 'Monga' to receive at least NT$40m from government
- Ovechkin, Zaripov score 2; Russia beats Latvia 8-2
- Russia: S-300 delivery to Iran delayed
- US judge rejects lawsuit on 2 dead Gitmo detainees
- Malaysia: Anwar loses bid to dismiss sodomy charge
- Euro up to $1.3766 in European morning trade
- US shooting survivor recalls panic, fear
- Toyota president won't attend Congress hearing
- Indonesian woman charged with hiding top terrorist
- UN envoy visits political prisoners in Myanmar
- Canada, US, Russia win on 1st day of men's hockey
- BNP Paribas posts fourth straight quarterly profit
- China Times: New thinking amid cross-strait exchanges
- Top cleric urges Iraqis to turn out for March vote
- Pakistan confirms Taliban leader's arrest
- Talk of the day--- Politicians gather at legislative speaker's party
- Toyota probing Corolla power-steering problems
- Tut's ills won't kill fascination, historians say
- South Africa 111-3 at tea on day four vs. India
- Toyota looks into Corolla woes, considers recall
- Pakistan confirms Taliban leader's arrest
- New Zealanders suspended over match fixing
- Convicted Holocaust denier Zundel being released
- United Daily News: Save the planet
- Tajik court jails banned Islamic group members
- 3 Muslim Malaysia women caned for extramarital sex
- Israel under pressure over Hamas killing in Dubai
- Oil above $77 amid improving US economy
- Puma doubles 4Q net income to (EURO)16.2 million
- Puma doubles 4Q net income to euro16.2 million
- World markets higher on signs US economy improving
- Officials: US tech gurus arrive in Moscow
- Killed Olympic luger's body arrives in hometown
- South Africa 111-3 at tea chasing big deficit
- Italy disaster chief faces corruption allegations
- Alexander McQueen died of asphyxiation
- 2006 gold medalist Ligety tired of waiting
- Conservationists slam Indonesian pet tiger plan
- Toyota probes Corolla steering, considers recall
- Report: Spanish culture center occupied in Turkey
- Convicted Holocaust denier Zundel being released
- UN says US aid restrictions hurting hungry Somalis
- Gabor husband says he's ready to lead California
- UK jobless rates holds at 7.8 percent
- Lufthansa pilots to announce strike vote
- Guus Hiddink announced as new Turkey coach
- UK jobless rates holds at 7.8 percent
- UPM workers strike to protest layoffs in Finland
- Smit set for South African Super 14 record
- Top cleric urges Iraqis to turn out for March vote
- Dubai Tennis Championship
- World markets higher on earnings, growth
- UK TV reporter arrested after mercy killing claim
- ING Groep reports (EURO)712 million loss in Q4
- ING Groep reports euro712 million loss in Q4
- 3 Muslim Malaysia women caned for extramarital sex
- Senior US official in Syria as relations improve
- South Africa on 115-3 in 2nd test vs. India
- Turkish police detain protesters at Spanish center
- Czech court bans far right party
- Big debut: Germany's Neuner makes Olympic splash
- Ex-president of Romania resigns from his party
- Bjorn Ferry: Sweden's gold man in biathlon pursuit
- Minister: West Ham won't get 2012 Olympic Stadium
- Finns propose ban on handguns after shootings
- Ukrainian election results suspended on appeal
- Israel: No reason to think Mossad killed Hamas man
- UN says US aid restrictions hurting hungry Somalis
- Alun-Wyn Jones to miss rest of Six Nations
- President Ma receives visiting U.S. congressman
- Premier says Kosovo's security ready for NATO trim
- Peer beats Wozniacki to make Dubai quarterfinals
- Market for part-time jobs prosperous during winter break
- Lufthansa pilots to strike for 4 days
- Air France to resume flights to Haiti this week
- Greek finance ministry, customs workers strike
- Ukrainian election results suspended on appeal
- UN, ADB say crisis stalled Asia poverty reduction
- AUO mum on its prevailing in patent case against LGD
- Alexander McQueen hanged himself in London home
- Oil above $77 amid rising equities, weak dollar
- Signing ECFA more complicated than president suggests: DPP chair
- Thailand tightens security ahead of Thaksin ruling
- US stock futures rise modestly ahead of opening
- Soviet icon of WWII dies in Russia
- Ivory Coast sees protests against dissolved govt
- Proteas reach 115-3 in 2nd test vs. India on day 4
- Iran accuses Clinton of spreading 'lies'
- French President Sarkozy arrives in Haiti
- Italy to Swiss: drop Libya `blacklist'
- Match Play a great tournament in reverse
- Israel: No reason to think Mossad killed Hamas man
- Emirati tycoon dismisses report he's a wanted man
- Deere reports a 19 percent jump in 1Q profit
- Rip Torn's court date postponed to March
- PHF to assess field hockey security in New Delhi
- Belgium: 2nd black box found in fatal train crash
- Ancient Arabic inscription found in Jerusalem
- French President Sarkozy arrives in Haiti
- Berlin film follows Muslims struggling with crises
- West Ham settles Curbishley's compensation claim
- Ronaldo says Madrid will advance despite loss
- Senior US official in Syria as relations improve
- SAfrica finance minister stresses job creation
- Covidien, Poland to supply medical isotope
- Flannery banned for rest of Six Nations for kick
- Lufthansa pilots to strike for 4 days
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Nuggets coach Karl has neck, throat cancer
- US housing construction up 2.8 percent in January
- Maldives: Taliban met with Afghan gov't envoys
- Dubai Tennis Championships
- Reader's Digest UK unit files for administration
- Liverpool returns to Europe's second tier
- EADS suggests deal to save A400M not in bag yet
- At least 1 million expected to see Shroud of Turin
- Eurozone exports down 18 percent in 2009
- Power outage disturbs flights at Warsaw airport
- Reader's Digest UK unit files for administration
- Housing construction up 2.8 percent in Janury
- Kauto Star, Denman lined up for another Gold Cup
- Drogba, Essien, Eto'o nominated for African award
- Premier says Kosovo's security ready for NATO trim
- Victims' families cheer new search for Flight 447
- Finns propose ban on handguns after shootings
- 2 Guinea officers accused of crimes in new govt
- Northbound lanes on freeways swarm with cars
- Ancient Arabic inscription found in Jerusalem
- Afghan army raises flag on embattled Taliban town
- Alexander McQueen hanged himself in London home
- Pakistani government backs down in judge dispute
- Bertarelli: Alinghi could sail next America's Cup
- New Greek airline announces flights to Iraq
- Ronaldo: Madrid will advance despite loss at Lyon
- Walgreen to buy drugstore operator Duane Reade
- Signs of compromise in Swiss-Libyan dispute
- French extradition decision on Iranian postponed
- Lebanon: Prosecutor charges 11 suspected militants
- Industrial production rises 0.9 percent in January
- Candidates gear up for legislative by-elections
- Everton's Howard happy to play 2nd leg in Portugal
- Kazakhs ratify accord to join Moscow-backed force
- Stocks rise on upbeat earnings, economic reports
- Iran reversal on inviting UN torture investigator
- Venezuela mulls Colombian electricity offer
- Victims' families cheer new search for Flight 447
- Open 13 Results
- Emirati tycoon dismisses report he's a wanted man
- Mischa Zverev upsets Tommy Robredo at Open 13
- Kazakhs sign up to Moscow-backed force
- Britain rejects Argentine position on Falklands
- EADS: no deal yet on A400M despite gov't offer
- Bertarelli: Wary of new America's Cup rules-maker
- AP Sportlight
- Slogans on Baghdad checkpoints offer a dream Iraq
- 1986 shooting details emerge after US rampage
- Thai army still using discredited bomb detector
- Roddick to headline Atlantic City exhibition
- World markets higher on earnings, growth hopes
- Stocks rise on upbeat earnings, economic reports
- EU warns Albania over political crisis
- Egypt: Hero's welcome planned for ex-nuclear boss
- Ben & Jerry support Kearney's icecream flavor bid
- Russia denies it plans military presence in Serbia
- Polish lawmakers mull sanctions against Belarus
- UN criticizes military distribution of Afghan aid
- Israel says it's open to US shuttle diplomacy
- Ethnic Polish activists detained in Belarus
- Nesbitt poised to start Canadian run
- Obama says stimulus bill saved troubled US economy
- For sale: Royal castle in Romania
- Iranian film directors: More funding, independence
- Data on industry output, home building boost hopes
- Talks on Airbus military plane gather momentum
- Ben & Jerry pay tribute to departing CEO
- Bail hearing for father of US terror plot suspect
- Wealthy hedge fund operator to face US judge
- World Cup organisers: We were always confident
- At least 1 million expected to see Shroud of Turin
- US state recognizes tribe of Wayne Newton
- Russia denies it plans military presence in Serbia
- Dutch Cabinet deadlocked over Afghanistan mission
- Argentina's Falklands demands fuel British anger
- Dollar gains ahead of Fed release of Jan. minutes
- Benitez ridicules Champions League playoff idea
- Cyclist who testified against Landis to plead
- 2 officers accused of crimes appointed to govt
- Cyclist who testified against Landis pleads guilty
- Man convicted in terror plot gets life sentence
- Oil slips below $77 a barrel
- SAfrica finance minister stresses job creation
- Iran: 5 foreigners detained during Feb. 11 rallies
- Iranian film directors: More funding, independence
- UN envoy visits prisoners in northern Myanmar
- Concert barricade collapses; 19 people injured
- Jailed American taken to hospital
- Students complained about prof charged in rampage
- Norway's Hydro 4Q loss narrows
- New Sade CD goes gold in first week
- French extradition decision on Iranian postponed
- Newton suspended after failing a drug test
- Ethnic Polish activists detained in Belarus
- Taliban town residents skeptical of NATO promises
- Pope sprinkles ashes in Lent tradition
- Anadarko, Mitsui agree to Marcellus Shale venture
- Toyota investigating Corolla steering problems
- Stenson concedes after 1 hole because of illness
- US man tells police he tossed baby off bridge
- Wannenberg set for Bulls record
- Germany beats North Korea in women's friendly
- Wannenburg set for Bulls record
- US envoy to Iraq sees delay in govt. formation
- Italian TV suspends cat stew lover
- Dutch Cabinet deadlocked over Afghanistan mission
- American Airlines union seeks first step to strike
- Patrick Vieira charged with violent conduct by FA
- US won't talk to Taliban until it cuts Qaida ties
- Archbishop Tutu's DNA helps show African diversity
- Haiti judge to free some detained US missionaries
- Cabanas being moved from intensive care
- Pakistan confirms arrest of Afghan Taliban's No. 2
- Chad seeking to keep UN civilians, release troops
- Russia to put military base in Georgia's Abkhazia
- Romanians move to tax their once-beloved fast food
- UN: 7 Pakistani police wounded in Darfur
- US files new charges against suspected arms dealer
- Father, daughter coach figure skating at Olympics
- Haiti judge to free some detained US missionaries
- 'Dead' Colombian woman moves arm at funeral home
- Daimler extends CEO Zetsche's contract to 2013
- Tablets, smartbooks aim to fill PC-phone gap
- US to play Czechs, Turks in World Cup warmups
- Judges free US murder convict after 16 years
- Sony Ericsson hopes new phones will be big in US
- Olympic organizers open viewing ramp for flame
- EU president pushes for economic power
- White House says Taliban capture 'a big success'
- Copa Colsanitas Results
- Oil rises above $77 a barrel
- Venezuela suspicious of Colombia's energy offer
- Federal deficit at $430.69 billion through January
- Cat stew lover skewered in Italy
- US Congressman says Israelis snubbed him
- Fed: Unemployment will stay high over next 2 years
- Dulko, Errani advance to Bogota semifinals
- Father of US terror plot suspect gets bail
- Puerto Rico high schoolers fall ill in classroom
- Daimler extends CEO Zetsche's contract until 2013
- Dulko, Errani advance to Bogota quarterfinals
- Rum revival sparks new interest in old spirit
- Argentina's demands about Falklands anger British
- Jon Gosselin, TV network reach settlement
- Tablets, smartbooks, netbooks _ an overview
- Irish defense minister wins `no confidence' vote
- Muir blames Spencer's northern hemisphere habits
- Swiss skier crashes in Olympic downhill
- UN: 7 Pakistani police wounded in Darfur
- Father of US terror plot suspect gets bail
- Greek parties clash over statistics debacle
- Nigeria: Cabinet to send group to ill president
- France orders 5 former Gitmo inmates back to court
- Tiger to hold news conference Friday
- Paerson crashes in Olympic downhill
- Embattled Afghan Taliban rely on human shields
- US files new charges against arms dealer suspect
- Mexico forecasts 3.9 percent growth in 2010
- Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- Clinton: Lack of sleep added to health problem
- Deere says farm orders send 1Q profit up 19 pct
- Kournikova's mom charged with felony child neglect
- Anand Jon says sex cases have left him broke
- Trade agency reviewing Kodak patent complaint
- Selanne matches Olympics points record with assist
- Wednesday's Olympic Scores
- Owner, former owners in trademark dispute
- American Funds sells stock targeted by activists
- Ballesteros urges Woods to be patient but return
- Tiger to end months silence on Friday
- Vonn, Mancuso go 1-2 for US in Olympic downhill
- (EURO)10 million search launched for crashed Flight 447
- euro10 million search launched for crashed Flight 447
- Plane in US fatal crash owned by Tesla employee
- Germany, Britain win in women's curling
- AP source: Hand-swabbing to be part of US security
- Bomb destroyed outside Greek minister's office
- Vonn, Mancuso go 1-2 for US in Olympic downhill
- Chivas owners past and present in dispute
- Tesla: 3 employees killed in Calif. plane crash
- Majdic competes in sprint despite rib injury
- Stress claim denied for US cop who shot chimp
- Haiti judge says 8 of 10 missionaries to be freed
- Tiger to end months of silence on Friday
- Copa Telmex Results
- US psychologist accused of patient tryst, fraud
- Vancouver organizers defend games amid criticism
- Zsa Zsa's husband joins California governor's race
- Stocks climb on upbeat earnings, economic reports
- Officials move memorial to killed Georgian luger
- HP profit jumps 25 pct, company raises outlook
- France orders 5 former Gitmo inmates back to court
- Israelis convinced: Mossad behind Dubai hit
- Tijuca crowned Rio Carnival parade champs
- Chivas owners past and present in dispute
- 3 Tesla workers die when plane hits US home
- Some Fed officials favor reeling in stimulus soon
- After all the delays, Vonn shines light on Alpine
- HP profit jumps 25 pct, company raises outlook
- Trade agency reviewing Kodak patent complaint
- Vettel fastest in F1 testing as Lotus debuts
- Falcao nets winner as Porto beats Arsenal 2-1
- US man tells police he tossed baby off bridge
- NASA releases first images from WISE spacecraft
- Obama hosts Spanish king at lunch
- Suspect in reporter's death in Mexico to be freed
- Bayern edges Fiorentina 2-1
- Flame on! Finally, fans get clear view of cauldron
- Stocks climb on upbeat earnings, economic reports
- Clinton: Lack of sleep added to health problem
- Former Socceroo Gray found dead, woman arrested
- Bjoergen wins women's cross-country sprint
- Porto beats Arsenal, Bayern beats Fiorentina
- Commodities narrowly mixed as dollar rises
- Gallo: French courts rule supplier sold fake wine
- Dollar gains on Fed views of stubborn unemployment
- Edu back for Rangers in Scottish Cup win
- Olympic Women's Downhill Results
- Teck mine in Alaska faces uncertainty
- US Olympic skiers training in better Utah weather
- Russians finish 1-2 in men's cross-country sprint
- A year later, reality sets in on US housing
- AP source: US govt to investigate Toyota Corolla
- Velasquez, Nogueira take UFC's 1st trip Down Under
- Las Vegas Sands loss narrows to $113.9M in 4Q
- White safely into Olympic halfpipe finals
- Hagman scores 2 in Finland's 5-1 win over Belarus
- Wigan held 0-0 by Bolton in relegation fight
- Three-man showdown likely for men's skating gold
- Idaho families wait for news on US missionaries
- AP source says US to investigate Toyota Corolla
- Chad seeking to keep UN civilians, release troops
- White safely into Olympic halfpipe finals
- US nominates Anthony Lake to be UNICEF chief
- Vancouver organizer defends games amid criticism
- Haiti judge frees 8 of 10 American missionaries
- Reports: Tanui injured, Lelei killed in crash
- Interest rates rise on improving economic picture
- Federal agents search US weapons manufacturer
- Women's Olympic ski course to be made safer
- Haiti's earthquake camps turning into shanty towns
- Toyota investigates Corolla steering problems
- Captured Taliban leader could shape stalemated war
- Canada hopes to erase the embarrassment on ice
- Longer hemlines make comeback at NY Fashion Week
- US businessman accused of fraud arrested in Texas
- Boater, 79, rescued 2 days after Bahamas shipwreck
- US police: Imitation pot as bad as the real thing
- Happiness helps when it comes to the heart
- Did football police see team from another planet?
- Sarkozy announces big French aid plan for Haiti
- Qantas profits down 72 percent in first half
- Top seed ousted in 1st round for the second time
- White, Vito safely into Olympic halfpipe finals
- Ben & Jerry's to make all products fair trade
- HASH(0xbe0f630)
- HASH(0xacd1160)
- HASH(0xbba2408)
- HASH(0xbf33668)
- HASH(0xb947a24)
- HASH(0xba7e858)
- Analysis: Celebrity, yes, but can Palin be more?
- Haas, Stepanek lose in opening round in Memphis
- Dalai Lama-Obama meeting will be about style
- US nominates Anthony Lake to be UNICEF chief
- Another int'l firm seeks exit from Cayman Islands
- How past presidents have welcomed the Dalai Lama
- Artists behind Oscar-nominated songs won't perform
- US: Feuding Kenyan leaders need to talk
- Find nature in Florida, not just theme parks
- Peru seeks tourists for Cuzco Machu Picchu gateway
- Russians ice dancers mum on controversial routine
- US town marks infamous race case 8 decades later
- Wenger furious at latest Hansson decision
- AP Source: Ticketmaster settles Springsteen fiasco
- Olympic men's final a 3-skater showdown
- Russian ice dancers mum on controversial routine
- Kris Allen back on 'Idol' for Haiti fundraiser
- Bjoergen wins 1st gold in cross-country sprint
- Warne questions IPL as terror threat assessed
- Women's Olympic Alpine ski course to be made safer
- Kramer unhappy with ice at Olympic oval
- Canada cruises past Sweden 13-1 in women's hockey
- Pursuing gold, nations go to ever-greater lengths
- Match Play Results
- Dutch band Kleintje Pils has crowd rocking
- Police report security breach at opening ceremony
- Isner, Querrey head US Davis Cup team
- 'Battle of the Brians' still an Olympic classic
- Mislabeled Gatorade bottles suspect considers plea
- Injuries felt already in Super 14
- Romney book tour looks like campaign schedule
- Getty, Sicilian officials launch art collaboration
- October NY trial date set for hedge fund operator
- Former Socceroo Gray died of heroin overdose
- Artists behind Oscar-nominated songs won't perform
- Police report security breach at Olympics opening
- Olympic Speedskating Results
- Austrians happy with Goergl's Olympic bronze
- Quake rocks China-Russia-North Korea border region
- Colbert Nation: another country shows at Olympics
- Davis wins another gold in men's 1,000
- Olympic Luge Results
- Olympic Short Track Results
- Wilson set for Mayakoba title defense
- Brazilian Football Results
- Anwar sodomy: Judge refuses to recuse himself
- Prosecutors: Death row judge deserves punishment
- Swedish, Swiss men curlers win; China women lose
- Banfield beats Cuenca in Copa Libertadores
- 8 jailed American missionaries leave Haiti for US
- Mexican leader listens to border city on drug war
- Astronauts take call from admiring President Obama
- Guatemala's ex-president could face extradition
- Nalbandian reaches quarterfinals at home
- Botafogo reaches Guanabara Cup final in Rio
- Sweden beats Germany 2-0 in Olympic men's hockey
- Western Hemisphere nations vow more airline safety
- Group of 7-year-old queen last in Rio Carnival
- Police report security breach at Olympics opening
- Japan central bank keeps interest rate unchanged
- Dwight Howard powers Magic past Pistons
- Suspected rebels kill 9 villagers in India
- Wang Meng easily wins short track gold in 500
- Austrian brothers win 2nd straight gold in luge
- Malaysia to extradite 9 foreign terror suspects
- Olympic Luge Expanded Results
- Timberlake's brand brings the road to the runway
- Austrian brothers win 2nd straight gold in luge
- 2010 Winter Olympic Multi-Medalists
- Asian markets slightly lower after big rally
- Vonn's next test for her shin: Super-combined
- 2010 Winter Olympic Records
- Germany's Pechstein must wait on doping appeal
- UN envoy to meet opposition
- 'Harry Potter' author hit with plagiarism lawsuit
- RMK Championships & the Cellular South Cup Results
- Roddick beats Blake in opening round in Memphis
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- US agents search weapons manufacturer
- Alcott defends Olympics from British media attacks
- Japan central bank keeps interest rate unchanged
- White takes Olympic gold, does his homegrown trick
- Olympic Snowboard Results
- Vonn shines light on Alpine, White wins on pipe
- Bomb blasts injure 13
- Banfield, Universitario win in Copa Libertadores
- Rare Sumatran rhino gets pregnant in Indonesia
- Suspected rebels kill 10 villagers in east India
- Tiger Woods to end months of silence on Friday
- Oil falls below $77 as US distillate supplies rise
- Faulty landing gear forces plane back to Sydney
- Chivas wins sixth straight for league record
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Swiss rally to beat Slovakia 5-2 in women's hockey
- Tongan teens appeal against court-ordered flogging
- Air Berlin upping stake in Austria's Niki airline
- US unemployment eclipses fiscal jolt
- Missionaries freed by Haitian judge land in US
- South Africa 164-5 in 2nd test vs. India
- Only silver, but Korean speedskater still shines
- Gaborik in lineup for Slovakia despite injured leg
- Rights groups slam Malaysia caning of Muslim women
- India vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Analysis: US warm to Syria as Mideast peace player
- Whalers, activists clash again in Antarctic waters
- Anwar trial: Judge refuses to recuse himself
- Australian Aboriginal singer Ruby Hunter dies
- Women's hockey: Canada rolls on, Switzerland wins
- China activist lawyer's wife seeks his whereabouts
- Societe Generale 4Q net profit up
- PPR full year net profit increases
- Swiss Re reports 4Q net profit of 403M francs
- Newcomer fires Mavs over Suns
- ABB reports 4Q net profit of $540 million
- South Africa loses two wickets to India
- Violence against refugees from Myanmar claimed
- World champ Chinese women settle for curling split
- Akhtar dreams of captaining Pakistan
- Head of Japan football calls team sloppy
- Inside the Rings: Shaun White blazes trails
- Jagr turns back clock; Czechs beat Slovaks 3-1
- Slogans on Baghdad checkpoints offer a dream Iraq
- Number of Chinese tourists rising steadily: MAC
- India promises top security to world athletes
- Navigation device maker TomTom turns profit in Q4
- PPR full year net profit increases 7 percent
- Haiti's quake survivors don't wait for gov't plan
- Police: Avalanche kills 19 in Pakistan
- Hezbollah tries to break out of militant mold
- United Daily News: Economy flexes muscle in Year of Tiger
- Sweden's Handelsbanken opens head office in London
- Gaborik in lineup for Slovakia despite injured leg
- Japanese stocks edge up in lackluster trade
- Afghan: 2 Taliban shadow governors arrested
- Euro slips vs dollar
- Obama calls Indian PM, condemns deadly cafe blast
- Australian bobsledder hospitalized after crash
- UN envoy to meet freed Myanmar opposition leader
- Official: Bomb blast kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- South Africa 250-7 in 2nd test vs. India
- Trial of British contractor in Iraq postponed
- Indonesian envoys skip meetings over poor English
- Suspected rebels kill 12 villagers in India
- Akzo Nobel reports smaller loss in Q4
- Swedes, Czechs, Finns win in Olympic men's hockey
- Hamas rallies troops in Gaza after leader slain
- BAE Systems reports full-year loss
- Afghan: 2 Taliban shadow governors arrested
- Societe Generale Q4 profit more than doubles
- ABB reports Q4 net profit of $540 million
- Japan's Sato joins IndyCar series
- World markets slightly lower after big rally
- 'Two countries' reference clarified by Presidential Office
- Staffing company Randstad makes Q4 profit of $63M
- Amla ton hampers India victory push
- Thai extradites Briton
- Racist graffiti on French mosque for 6th time
- Iraqi official: 9 killed in Ramadi blast
- Officials: Bomb blast kills 11 in NW Pakistan
- Australian bobsledder hospitalized after crash
- Slain Hamas leader was mechanic, bodybuilder
- An overwhelming overdog who almost always delivers
- Thai court moves to extradite Briton
- Alexander McQueen label to live on
- Daimler reports Q4 net loss of $482 million
- Russian troops to stay in Moldova breakaway region
- UK mortgage lending at 10-year low in January
- Russian party says sports leaders should resign
- BAE Systems reports full-year loss
- Daimler reports Q4 net loss of $482 million
- 12 killed in attack on Ramadi government
- Dubai's suspect list in Hamas slaying grows to 18
- Swiss, Libyans plan to meet over visa row
- Officials: Bomb blast kills up to 11 in Pakistan
- Russian troops to stay in Moldova breakaway region
- WHO: Add swine flu to regular flu vaccine
- Alexander McQueen label to continue
- 1 injured in German school attack
- UK gov't borrows in Jan for first time on record
- Wolves given suspended fine for below-par side
- Insurgents put up resistance in Taliban town
- UK auto production up 65 percent in January
- Crews pull Belgian train wrecks apart
- The China Times: Best New Year's gift
- Explosion kills 2 at Iran's central bank
- Swisscom Q4 net profit drops 15 percent
- National Trust may save Abbey Road studios
- Melbourne beats Sydney 2-1 in A-League playoffs
- India beats South Africa in 2nd test
- Kenya's top leaders to meet, defuse political jam
- Somali Islamist militias clash over southern town
- Beijing's Treasury holdings fall as it diversifies
- Giteau set for Brumbies return
- Yokohama looking to sign Nakamura
- Daimler Q4 net loss disappoints markets
- APNewsBreak: Top UN climate official resigning
- 1 killed in German school attack
- Taiwan International Festival's outdoor opening to be postponed
- UK borrows in January, bad sign for deficit
- Juventus' Zaccheroni expecting improvement
- Official: Bomb blast kills 29 in NW Pakistan
- Northug gets bronze in cross country sprint
- India beats South Africa to square series
- Recovery hopes lift European markets
- Majdic overcomes injury to win bronze in sprint
- New attempt to extradite Russian arms suspect Bout
- Peace in Kenya hangs in balance as leaders feud
- Russian president orders police reform
- Dubai police: Mossad involved in Hamas slaying
- Skeleton racing is bad for human skeletons
- Greek customs workers extend strike
- Mancuso finishes second to Vonn in downhill
- Talk of the Day -- Taiwan-U.S.-China relations remain top concern
- Court convicts 12 in Pinot Noir fraud scheme
- 528-pound Romanian woman gives birth
- Johnson: not just Wilkinson at fault for bad game
- Georgian luger's coach says accident saved others
- Taiwan laptop maker warns of China labor shortages
- Truck hits Thai princess' convoy in Bangladesh
- India scores dramatic win over South Africa
- Bomb kills 29 in Pakistan as US envoy visits
- Google digital library faces outcry at NYC hearing
- Israeli ambassador meets UK diplomats over feud
- 13 killed in attack on Ramadi government building
- Bayern to face Nuremberg in Bundesliga
- Freescoring Rooney plays at former club Everton
- National Trust may save Abbey Road studios
- Stock futures mixed ahead of jobs, inflation data
- Flag from Mandela inauguration returning to SA
- Dubai: Hamas slaying nearly `100 percent' Mossad
- Croatia's new president inaugurated
- Japan mobile company Willcom files for bankruptcy
- Organizers able to develop London 2012 venues
- Pakistan: Al-Qaida-linked militants arrested
- Oil under $77 as US heating oil, diesel supply up
- America's Cup returns to US for 1st time since '95
- Sony to close Alabama recording media plant
- Economic Daily News: Leaping into new era
- English Football Fixtures
- Wal-Mart's profit rises 22 percent for 4Q
- Iran vows to stand by Hezbollah against Israel
- Fewer airline crashes in 2009, but more deaths
- Swedish government proposes cutting stake in SAS
- Olympic Alpine site may be for sale during games
- Spain says progress in Swiss-Libyan talks
- Gunfire reported near presidency in Niger
- Focus on Vonn only figures to increase after gold
- Wal-Mart profit rises 22 percent for 4Q
- Lisbon court upholds Madeleine book injunction
- New German industrial wage deal
- Greek customs workers extend strike
- Air India gets $173M government cash injection
- Hormel 1Q profit rises; lifts full-year outlook
- Barrick posts 4Q profit as prices hit record high
- Norway grants Iranian ex-diplomat asylum
- NATO commander: recruitment of Afghans gaining
- 13 killed in attack on govt building in west Iraq
- AP Sportlight
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Iran vows to stand by Hezbollah against Israel
- WHO: Add swine flu to regular flu vaccine
- Pakistan: US missile strike kills at least 3
- Soft power lets Taiwan overcome poverty, survive despotism: Lu
- January wholesale prices jump 1.4 percent
- Wales without front row trio against France
- Obese woman gives birth in Romania
- Thailand to extradite Briton, seeks Thaksin return
- US jobless claims rise unexpectedly
- Dubai blames Mossad for Hamas commander's slaying
- Net emigration from Iceland at record high
- Stock futures fall after jobs, inflation reports
- 5 held for alleged threats against Danish lawmaker
- Barcelona, Madrid look to recover from losses
- Goodyear says global sales offset weak US demand
- Swedish government looks to cut stake in SAS
- MGM Mirage posts smaller 4th-quarter loss
- January US wholesale prices jump 1.4 percent
- The Commercial Times: Spring breeze to blow away ill winds
- Kallis to lead South Africa in Smith's absence
- Internacional to sign goalkeeper Abbondanzieri
- Reports: Berlusconi plans anti-corruption measures
- Dalai Lama's White House visit about appearances
- Jobless claims rise unexpectedly
- Hur and Pettersen take LPGA Thailand 1st-day lead
- Vidic: I want to stay at Manchester United
- Missionaries freed by Haitian judge back in US
- Emilio Lavazza of coffemaking family dies
- Poland rewards 2 for help finding Auschwitz sign
- Jayasuriya to stand for Sri Lanka parliament seat
- Greece facing Goldman Sachs debt deal scrutiny
- Dollar gains continue as wholesale inflation rises
- France's national library gets Casanova's memoirs
- Court convicts 12 in Pinot Noir fraud scheme
- UN food chief: No sign of $20 billion G8 pledge
- Ugandan anti-gay pastor airs gay porn in church
- Dutch parliament debates Afghanistan
- Lyon hoping to make up ground in French league
- Stocks dip after jobs, inflation reports
- Up to 20 years sought for E Timor rebel defendants
- Reservoir, river dredging projects launched
- PPR to continue Alexander McQueen label
- Januarie back in Stormers starting lineup
- 20,000 Kenyans still in camps 2 years after riots
- US: NATO controls Marjah's key roads, govt centers
- Kutcher to Twitter fans during Russian visit
- France sees Airbus military plane deal next week
- In crisis, Toyota has fallback in China, elsewhere
- Stocks trade mixed after jobs, inflation reports
- 5 suspected of threats against Danish lawmaker
- Recovery hopes lift US, European markets
- Leading indicators rise 0.3 percent in January
- Russian museum honors US WWII vet
- Pakistan: Al-Qaida-linked militants arrested
- Avalanche leaves 50 dead or missing in Pakistan
- UK reporter who said he killed sick lover on bail
- French wine and spirits exports in record drop
- Orlen might sell part of refinery in Lithuania
- NATO commander says recruitment of Afghans gaining
- Obama sets up US deficit panel
- Emigration from Iceland at record high in 2009
- Judge says no quick ruling on Google book plans
- Spain's Tenerife hit by power outage
- Russia seeks to suppress UN secret prisons report
- 11 Hamas slaying suspects on Interpol wanted list
- 2 arrested for ambush on UN-AU Darfur peacekeepers
- 1 killed in German school attack
- Koubek pulls out of Austrian Davis Cup team
- Leading indicators rise 0.3 pct in January
- Glaxo to remove zinc from denture cream
- Legal eagles? Swiss to vote on lawyers for animals
- Australian bobsledder OK after scary crash
- France's Rufin beats Belgium's Mertens at Open 13
- Open 13 Results
- Pernod Ricard net profit falls
- Blatter facing challenge for FIFA presidency
- Dutch parliament debates Afghanistan
- Obama sets up US deficit panel without lawmakers
- Ex-agent gets 2 years in drug case
- German lawyer:115 charge sex abuse by Jesuits
- Russian museum honors US WWII vet
- London Fashion Week to cope with major loss
- Greece: Swap deal explanation to be sent to EU
- Yahoo, Microsoft to begin their Web ad partnership
- Armed soldiers storm Niger presidential palace
- Job market improvement may be slowing, data show
- UN envoy meets freed Myanmar opposition leader
- Crude oil stockpiles climb by 3.1 million barrels
- 11 Hamas slaying suspects on Interpol wanted list
- Fairfax Financial to buy Zenith National Insurer
- US House panel asks Toyota president to testify
- Defying China, U.S. President Obama to hear Dalai Lama
- Toyota suffers new blow with Corolla safety probe
- Agency confirms Wang's signing with Nationals
- 'Two countries' reference clarified by Presidential Office
- High-tech corridor hopes to create new era for Taipei City
- Market for part-time jobs prosperous during winter break: 104 Job Bank
- Candidates gear up for legislative by-elections
- Int'l Festival's outdoor opening to be postponed
- Scientific research indicates athletic performance has peaked
- Amputations push Haitians closer to the edge
- The unemployment problem eclipses fiscal jolt in the U.S.
- Qantas Airways axes first class seats as profit drops 72 pct
- French company to fully own Hong Kong's iconic tramway
- U.S. stocks extend modest gains on positive economic data in choppy trade
- West Hollywood moves to ban dog, cat sales
- Scottie Sadie wins Westminster after PETA protest
- Why European Union can't let a reckless Greece off the hook
- A dangerous Sino-U.S. phase has begun
- Hamas rallies troops in Gaza Strip after leader slain
- NTCH to present two flagship productions Feb. 20
- U.S. deeply committed to space: President Obama tells astronauts
- 8 U.S. missionaries arrive in Miami
- Shooting cripples Ala. university
- Vonn, White cement superstar status at problem-hit Games
- Ginger spice Wang leads China charge
- Sweden opens title defense with Germany win at 2010 Games
- Avant-garde is rediscovering the classics, theatre giant says
- Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei
- Taichung City Cultural Affairs Bureau
- Taipei Fine Arts Museum
- Huashan 1914 Creative Park
- Crack Pie: It's love at first bite
- Shrimp and rice turn bean soup into a meal
- Indian-style education gets an A in Japan
- How risky are those genetic risk factors for heart disease, anyway?
- Do people in Hollywood make too much money?
- Janie Hendrix hopes 'Neptune' helps restore Jimmy's legacy
- For the Record
- Martin Scorsese is up to tricks on 'Shutter Island'
- 'The Wolfman' sticks close to the classic story
- Taiwan president should learn from Obama's meeting with the Dalai Lama
- Hamas frees 22 Fatah prisoners in goodwill gesture
- Russian president launches massive police reform
- Oil rises on weakened dollar
- EU wants Balkans in but it will take time
- US recovery hopes lift world markets
- You betcha: Fey's return role as Palin is likely
- Portsmouth asks to sell players outside window
- British soldier killed in Afghanistan
- Van Gaal's Bayern contract could be extended
- Fewer airliners crashed in 2009, but more died
- Michelle Obama gives pep talk to English students
- Former Arsenal director Dein joins England bid
- UN nuke agency worried Iran working on nuke weapon
- US official: terrorism unlikely in Texas crash
- Ex-NYC police boss gets 4 years in prison
- Tour getting ready for Tiger show
- Small plane crashes into building in Austin, Texas
- France sees Airbus military plane deal next week
- Stronger manufacturing report lifts stock market
- Dubai Tennis Championships
- Altria plans to expand Marlboro Snus
- Glaxo to remove zinc from denture cream
- UN nuke agency worried Iran may be working on arms
- Plane crashes into US building housing tax agency
- Wayne Haun leads Dove Awards with 7 nominations
- UN climate chief quits, leaves talks hanging
- Dalai Lama says he is happy after meeting Obama
- France summons Israeli diplomat over Hamas slaying
- German lawyer: 115 claim sex abuse by Jesuits
- Peer rolls into Dubai semis, beats Li
- US officials investigating Texas crash as a crime
- Sharks sign Goode on loan
- US spokesman says Obama supports Dalai Lama
- Missionaries freed in Haiti, return to US
- Reports: Berlusconi plans anti-corruption measures
- Flight diverted to Salt Lake after bomb threat
- German big-budget Nazi film booed
- Soderling beats Stakhovsky at Open 13
- Officials probing plane crash into US tax office
- Wife of UK airliner bomb plotter gives testimony
- Truck hits Thai princess's convoy in Bangladesh
- Michelle Obama gives pep talk to English students
- Armed soldiers storm Niger presidential palace
- Gibes and jealousy in bitter Scandinavian showdown
- Rain and mud pours over Haiti's quake homeless
- USA Today plans a specialized Puerto Rico edition
- US-Cuba immigration talks under cloud of mistrust
- US issues warning on 4 widely used asthma drugs
- Venezuela to fine 'execessive' water consumption
- Peer rolls into Dubai semis, beats Li, Venus next
- Vonn leads after downhill run in super-combined
- Former UBS exec settles insider trading claim
- Barrichello leads another wet F1 test session
- MGM Mirage posts smaller 4th-quarter loss
- Lebanese sentenced to die for killing Palestinians
- America's Cup due in San Francisco on Friday
- Palin seeks Johnston's financial records
- Opposition demonstrators protest in Ivory Coast
- Kearney to miss England, maybe rest of 6 Nations
- Judge hears Google book arguments; no ruling soon
- 4 charged, 2 jailed in Texas abduction-mutilation
- Saudi says 2 prisoners held in Yemen return home
- Obama briefed on Texas plane crash
- PayPal to become a way to pay for Facebook ads
- Guardiola named Qatar 2022 World Cup ambassador
- Iran tops terror financing watch list
- Barrick posts 4Q profit on soaring gold prices
- Vonn leads after downhill run in super-combi
- Vonn leads after downhill run in super-combined
- US PGA Tour getting ready for Tiger show
- Davis, Hedrick carving quite an Olympic legacy
- Pavin ready to win on Champions Tour
- Official: Plane crash pilot left anti-IRS Web note
- Kathryn Grayson, star of '40s, '50s musicals, dies
- Palmeiras fires coach Ramalho after bad results
- Cuba asks its mules to raise a hoof and be counted
- FIFA: VIP ticket sales for World Cup down 50 pct
- Cheney declares Barack Obama 'one-term president'
- Casanova's steamy memoirs given to French library
- AP IMPACT: Haiti flight logs detail early chaos
- Oil rises on economic reports
- Judge: Lindsay Lohan complying with probation
- US corporations, agencies infiltrated by hacking
- Spokesman says Obama supports Dalai Lama
- Canadian men beat Sweden, stay unbeaten
- NATO holds key Marjah roads, but hard battle ahead
- Delobel-Schoenfelder make Olympic return
- Bobsledders fighting injuries and illnesses
- New free music sites learn from others' mistakes
- In Dubai attack, signs of Mossad shadow war
- How they work: FreeAllMusic and Guvera
- NATO says 4 service members die in southern Afghan
- Berger wins women's individual biathlon race
- Official: Plane crash pilot left anti-tax Web note
- Thursday's Europa League Results
- Juventus beats Ajax 2-1 in Europa League
- US issues warning on 4 widely-used asthma drugs
- Biden explains spending on US nuclear weapons
- Bill Gordon, Arecibo Observatory designer, dies
- Yahoo-Microsoft deal set, taking aim at Google
- Olympic Women's Combined Results
- Olympic Biathlon Expanded Results
- French city challenges halal-only burger venture
- 2 British soldiers killed in Afghanistan
- Thursday's Olympic Scores
- CAS dismisses Togo appeal to be African Cup qualis
- World hockey chief says women's tournament staying
- Bettman: NHL not close to 2014 decision
- Rivera not concerned about pitching at 40
- Mexico name 18-man team for Bolivia friendly
- Barrick Gold to spin off gold assets in Africa
- French city hall duels halal-only burger venture
- Lebanon criticizes Israeli tree-cutting
- French city hall duels halal-only burger venture
- Analysis: US open to Syria as Mideast peace player
- Canadian commander in court on murder charges
- Silicon Valley takes helm in wireless world
- Bristol Palin seeks ex's financial records
- Lawsuit: US school spied on students via laptops
- Suspicious envelope closes UN cafeteria
- Son of top drug suspect sent to US from Mexico
- Juventus beats Ajax 2-1 in Europa League
- Saudi prince charged with London hotel murder
- Berger wins 100th Winter Olympic gold for Norway
- Dalai Lama gets upbeat _ but quiet _ Obama welcome
- Slovak women's hockey rises from 17th to Olympics
- Copper rises as demand from China appears strong
- Dalai Lama says China's Tibet policy "childish"
- Ferrer, Andreev into Buenos Aires quarters
- UN appeals for nearly $1.5 billion for Haiti
- GM investing $425M in plant for Ecotec engine
- Icahn backs passenger rail company
- Fan gets jail for text-stalking Ashanti's mother
- Riesch takes super-combined title after Vonn crash
- White House: Iran fails to meet intl obligations
- Fed bumps up rate banks pay for emergency loans
- Ticketmaster to offer Springsteen ticket refunds
- Canadian men beat Sweden, stay unbeaten in curling
- Republicans: Energy on the right, divisions within
- End of an era: Fashion Week ends Bryant Park run
- Niger soldiers go on state TV to confirm coup
- Goodyear global sales offset rattled US automakers
- Maria Riesch wins women's Olympic super-combi
- Irish defense minister quits over brothel remarks
- Dell 4Q profit edges down 6 percent; stock falls
- US deficit panel may propose budget cuts that hurt
- US corporations, agencies infiltrated by `botnet'
- Obama keeps reporters away from Dalai Lama event
- Michael Phelps drops in on US men's hockey
- Not guilty plea after cops say US man threw baby
- Liverpool beats Unirea Urziceni in Europa League
- Flight diverted to Salt Lake after bomb threat
- USVI gov rejects fed report on public funds misuse
- Galatasaray rallies to draw 1-1 at Atletico
- Berlin and Benfica draw 1-1 in Europa League
- Hamburg beats Eindhoven 1-0 in Europa League
- Chris Brown back in court for probation update
- Afghan Taliban chiefs arrested in Pakistani sweeps
- Niger soldiers go on state TV to confirm coup
- Big third period lifts US to win over Norway
- Obama aims to bolster Senate Democrats out West
- Treasury announces 4 more warrant auctions
- Irish defense minister quits over brothel comments
- Judge expresses doubts about Google books deal
- Panathinaikos beats Roma 3-2 in Europa League
- Athletic and Anderlecht fans clash at San Mames
- After 2nd gold medal, White ready for weirdness
- Judge praises Chris Brown's probation progress
- Toyota president agrees to testify before Congress
- Bright outshines Clark in halfpipe qualifying
- Nesbitt captures Canada's first speedskating gold
- Juve, Liverpool win first games in Europa League
- Fed bumps up rate US banks pay for emergency loans
- Europa League Glance
- Roche's Rituxan gets US OK for another cancer
- Big 3rd period lifts US to 6-1 win over Norway
- Designer of famous Arecibo telescope dies at 92
- Svendsen edges teammate Bjoerndalen in men's 20K
- US claims decline in pirate seizures off Somalia
- Honduras calls up team for Turkey friendly
- Top seeds, defending champion lose in Match Play
- Crash concerns still dogging Olympic track
- Bright outshines Clark in halfpipe qualifying
- Obama bolsters Senate Democrats out West
- 4 accused of nabbing Texas man later found slain
- NYC judge expresses some doubts about Google deal
- Interest rates jump as Fed raises bank loan rate
- Mexico frees lone suspect in US reporter's killing
- Obama aligns himself with western senator
- Patrick Vieira accepts violent conduct charge
- Woods hopes tightly controlled mea culpa works
- First Solar 4Q profits slightly higher
- Luge plans review of Olympic events
- Friday, February 26
- Zakopalova reaches quarterfinals in Bogota
- Woods hopes tightly controlled 'mea culpa' works
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Niger soldiers go on state TV to confirm coup
- CBS 4Q profit falls; advertising picture mixed
- Dalai Lama gets upbeat _ but quiet _ Obama welcome
- CAS rejects Pechstein's bid to skate at Olympics
- `Funny Or Die' leaps to TV in new HBO series
- Akon plans dance-focused album 'Stadium'
- Review: `The Good Guy' is subprime Wall St drama
- Hollywood loves a bad boy: Oscar shows a dark side
- Review: `Shutter Island' is long, tiresome gloom
- Joe Durant leads Mayakoba Golf Classic
- Angry man crashes plane into Texas tax building
- Mixed martial arts for Olympics? UFC hopes so
- Austrian team challenges Ammann's bindings
- Tea party speaker calls for US senator's hanging
- Singapore expects 2010 GDP to grow up to 6.5 pct
- Flight diverts to Salt Lake after threatening note
- Vancouver's Asians feel neglected by Olympic hosts
- Review: Racial drama `Blood' recalls a torn South
- Review: Polanski casts well in `Ghost Writer'
- Review: Live video lacking at NBC Olympics site
- So far, so gold for US Olympic team in Vancouver
- Review: Weirdness rules Posey, Moore's `Tears'
- US women roll into semifinals of women's hockey
- Police capture escaped zebra in downtown Atlanta
- Review: `Heavy Rain' drips with intensity
- Nalbandian pulls out in Buenos Aires
- Mays, Aaron and `cooperative' biographies
- New look _ several, actually _ at Abraham Lincoln
- Tour Down Under most successful ever
- Colorful characters parade through `Gator-a-go-go'
- Segregated airmen fight to fly for their country
- Ensler's `Emotional Creature' is an emotional read
- Missionaries freed in Haiti, return to US
- `Measure for Measure' sells cynicism of hypocrisy
- `The Pride' examines a half-century of US gay life
- Australia threatens Japan over whaling program
- Tea party speaker calls for hanging of US senator
- The Flying Karamazov Brothers juggle triumphantly
- Snowboarder Castellet hospitalized after crash
- Robinho scores twice in his 3rd match with Santos
- Wal-Mart de Mexico to open 300 new stores in 2010
- Marine census grows near completion
- Vetter blanks Finns, US women roll into semis
- Friends didn't see pilot's passion for tax feud
- Pettersen, Hur lead LPGA Tour opener in Thailand
- Simon Cowell thinks a woman will win 'Idol'
- Austrian team challenges Ammann's bindings
- Skeleton Expanded Results
- Iraq mission being renamed `Operation New Dawn'
- AP Interview: Haiti PM fears government collapse
- Japanese slider disqualified from skeleton race
- Vonn's home remedy not just a cheesy trick
- Spanish snowboarder crashes, taken to hospital
- Gerritsen settles for silver
- GWAA votes not to participate as pool reporters
- Oldest Canadian vet of WWI dies at 109
- Anja Paerson dives headlong into Olympic history
- Astronauts winding up Olympic-size space mission
- Canadian men, women stay unbeaten in curling
- Miller going for another Olympic medal in super-G
- China protests Obama meeting with Dalai Lama
- Iraq mission being renamed Operation New Dawn
- Onyewu returns to training with US national team
- 8 missionaries freed in Haiti, return to US
- Vonn fails to finish Olympic super-combined
- Toyoda: To speak with 'sincerity' to Congress
- Magna Entertainment files bankruptcy plan
- US flight diverted after threatening note
- Mancuso wins another Olympic silver
- Magna Entertainment files reorganization plan
- Estudiantes thrashed in Copa Libertadores
- Filipino accused of kidnapping Americans nabbed
- Tea party planner says she made 'hanging' remarks
- Williams the leader at midway point of skeleton
- Report: NKorea's chief nuclear envoy to visit US
- Online drive seeks to draft Mellencamp for Senate
- Annette Gerritsen wins silver in 1,000
- A bright, shiny halfpipe gold medal for Torah
- 2nd body found inside Texas building hit by plane
- Canada avoids hockey upset, tops Swiss in shootout
- A bright halfpipe gold medal for Torah
- Report: Hackers attacked Google from China schools
- US Marines airdropped into Taliban-held territory
- Copa Telmex Results
- RMK Championships & the Cellular South Cup Results
- 2010 Winter Olympic Records
- Air India gets $173M government cash injection
- Asia stocks drop as Fed hikes emergency loan rate
- US Marine general says Okinawa troops not a burden
- Finchem letter: Woods to return to therapy
- Dry weather forecast to get Alpine racing on track
- UN calls for coordinated Haiti relief efforts
- China protests Obama meeting with Dalai Lama
- Report: NKorea's chief nuclear envoy to visit US
- Scolari looks for Asian title for new team
- UN envoy to push Myanmar junta for Suu Kyi meeting
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Anthony has 40 as Nuggets end Cavs' 13-game streak
- Oda has to stop Olympic program for skate lace
- Herms, Haun, Ingram lead Dove Awards nominations
- PGA Tour commissioner: Woods to return to therapy
- Toyota president agrees to testify before Congress
- Lawyer: Prof. accused in slayings likely insane
- Phelps is a fish out of water at Winter Olympics
- US bombing conspirator on a hunger strike
- Greece: Swap deal explanation to be sent to EU
- Philippines, WWF offer reward for shark killers
- Oil falls to near $78 on US dollar rally
- Toyota chief agrees to testify before Congress,950
- Olympic Figure Skating Results
- Lysacek upsets Plushenko for Olympic gold medal
- Women's Olympic hockey: Russia holds off China 2-1
- 2010 Winter Olympic Multi-Medalists
- Lawyer: Prof accused in slayings likely insane
- Lysacek upsets Plushenko for Olympic gold medal
- Malaysian women: Caning was opportunity to repent
- Man angry at IRS crashes plane into building
- James the prize on NBA trade day
- Roddick advances to quarterfinals in Memphis
- Cambodia acquits reporter of spreading false info
- Latvian leads after 2 heats in men's skeleton
- Women hockey semifinals: US-Sweden, Canada-Finland
- Australian study uses cat food in war on cane toad
- Guru charged in sweat lodge deaths says he's broke
- Nestle reports reports $9.55B full-year net profit
- Supporters of deposed Thai PM rally in Bangkok
- Protest filed in women's skeleton race
- Deal pending to sell Detroit-area Chrysler plant
- Report: Schlumberger in talks to acquire Smith
- Toyota president battles crisis in family company
- Carrefour 2009 net profit down 74 percent
- Singapore expects economy to grow up to 6.5 pct
- Lysacek upsets Plushenko for skating gold medal
- Plushenko indicates he'll continue to compete
- Latvian leads after 2 heats in men's skeleton
- Nepal pro-monarchy party seeks to restore king
- Protest filed, declined in women's skeleton race
- Carrefour 2009 net profit down 74 percent
- Japan stocks tumble after unexpected Fed move
- Premier claims no knowledge of deputy's election plan
- Economic Daily News: green energy to countryside
- Protest rejected in women's skeleton race
- Slovakia men beat Russia 2-1 in shootout in hockey
- Anglo American full-year profit down 54 pct
- Taichung mayor to seek wife's support in special municipality poll
- Haiti PM denounces post-quake political conflict
- Officials: US missiles kill Taliban leader's son
- Super 14: Auckland beats Otago 19-15
- Toyota's president to testify before Congress
- Oil falls below $78 on US dollar rally
- Swiss nearly stun Canada again in men's hockey
- Niger junta identifies its leader as Salou Djibo
- UK debt load divides experts
- World stocks drop as Fed hikes emergency loan rate
- Nestle makes $9.55 billion full-year profit
- Officials: US strike kill Taliban leader's brother
- Taiwan movies perform well at Berlin film festival
- 2 killed, 28 injured in Ingushetia blasts
- Anti-Ohno fervor bubbles up again in South Korea
- Euro falls below 9-month lows at $1.3493
- Niger junta names squadron chief as its leader
- Sri Lanka's opposition coalition splits
- Chinese activists launch Internet revolution
- Iran launches first locally built naval destroyer
- Prince William sports dark hair in charity photo
- Munich Re will not renew business with Iran
- Ex ministers urge NATO to scrap nuclear arms
- Togo appeal rejected by CAS
- Golfer Kim shaken by Thai traffic accident
- China Times: The shattered Toyota myth
- Taipei's computer plaza expects new role
- Commercial Times: What else besides a vigorous Year of the Tiger
- Rev. Moon of Unification Church turns 90
- UK January retail sales down 1.3 pct from December
- US man angry over taxes crashes plane into office
- Men gone wild in figure skating
- Anglo American 2009 profit down 54 pct
- World stocks hit by Fed's emergency loan rate hike
- US shuttle astronauts say goodbye to space station
- Pakistan will not hand Taliban suspects to US
- Kidnappers snatch Canadian father in Kenya capital
- Niger junta names squadron chief as its leader
- Vieira to miss 3 games for kicking Whelan in groin
- Union loses legal battle with BA
- US compensates Afghans for death, damage from war
- Reflective mood as London Fashion Week opens
- Mother Mary MacKillop becomes 1st Australian saint
- Riesch gets her revenge in super-combined
- Berger wins 100th Winter Olympics gold for Norway
- US Army to blow up its chemical stockpiles
- Fuel shortage hits Greece amid strikes
- Munich Re will not renew business with Iran
- Moscow policeman gets life for fatal shootings
- NKorea vows to bolster nuclear force as deterrent
- Canadian fans relieved after close call vs. Swiss
- Protege Svendsen edges Bjoerndalen in men's 20K
- Nesbitt captures Canada's first speedskating gold
- Hamas: Suspects in Dubai killing include Fatah men
- Austria Vienna fined for fans' behavior
- Turkmenistan to allow creation of a second party
- Super 14: Reds surprise Crusaders 41-20
- Group: Kenya must pay for land taken for park
- Oil falls to near $78 on US dollar rally
- 8 missionaries freed in Haiti, return to US
- Arsenal tries to bounce back against Sunderland
- Number of DPP members might drop by half due to direct fee-levying
- Texas man angry with IRS crashes plane into office
- Cipriani to miss World Cup after joining Melbourne
- US stock futures down after Fed rate hike
- Mother Mary MacKillop becomes 1st Australian saint
- Talk of the Day -- New Taipei City election
- Venus Williams to defend Dubai title
- Brazil: 64 rescued after Canadian ship capsizes
- Union loses legal battle with BA
- KMT's nominee for New Taipei City mayoral race to be decided soon
- Poles throw bicentennial bash for Chopin
- Economists debate UK deficit-cutting
- Cipriani to miss World Cup after joining Melbourne
- Brazil: all 64 rescued after Canadian ship sinks
- Pietersen asks Fletcher to analyze batting decline
- Zimbabwean civil servants march in capital
- US strike kill Taliban leader's brother
- Work on Suhua highway to start by year end: president
- Winner's kiss might come from gay men in Holland
- Myanmar denies UN envoy a meeting with Suu Kyi
- Central bank closely monitoring financial markets after Fed move
- Greece replaces head of debt management agency
- Iran's supreme leader criticizes US military moves
- Drogba ends feud with African confederation
- Niger junta names platoon commander as its leader
- Penney reports 5.2 percent profit drop in 4Q
- Consumer prices excluding food and energy fall
- ESA postpones satellite launch
- Body falls from plane leaving Dominican Republic
- Obama touts housing aid, tries to bolster party
- Hamas: Suspects in Dubai killing include Fatah men
- 7 die in Mozambique riot sparked by cholera rumor
- United Daily News: 2010 is five municipality election year
- Rome exhibit showcases Italian master Caravaggio
- Azerbaijan says 3 soldiers killed
- Penney reports 5.2 percent profit drop in 4Q
- Dubai Championships Results
- Fuel shortage hits Greece as strikes grow
- 3 killed in Ivory Coast anti-government protests
- Stock futures pare losses on inflation data
- Pettersen takes 3-stroke lead at LPGA Thailand
- Reflective mood as London Fashion Week opens
- Dollar rallies after Fed hikes discount rate
- American denies aiding arms trader
- Slain Indian-born professor remembered
- Haig, top adviser to 3 presidents, hospitalized
- Greece replaces head of debt management agency
- Saudi prince accused of murder appears in UK court
- Stock futures pare losses on inflation data
- 3 killed in Ivory Coast anti-government protests
- Chrysler agrees to buy plant for $20M
- Battling PR woes, Israel asks citizens to help
- Woods heads back to therapy after speech
- Stocks fall early as Fed raises discount rate
- Iraq rejects call to abolish dealth penalty
- Europe threatens Iran with new sanctions
- Spain starts Euro qualifying at Liechtenstein
- Iraq rejects call to abolish death penalty
- Hundreds mark 5th anniversary of barrier protests
- Spain's southwestern Jerez cut off by flooding
- Stocks fall after Fed raises discount rate
- Llodra reaches semifinals at Open 13
- Mancini says disagreements with Bellamy are minor
- Indonesia: Man smuggled drugs in marble, granite
- AP Interview: Suspect calls arms charges `lies'
- Open 13 Results
- Police shut NIreland town over potential car bomb
- Ribery sidelined by injury again
- US: Fewer people falling behind on home loans
- Beleaguered US to blow up its chemical stockpiles
- Glaxo cancer drugs given European greenlight
- The rain in Spain leaves bulls skinny and in pain
- Woods heading back to therapy after speech
- Fewer Americans falling behind on home loans
- UK soap 'EastEnders' celebrates 25 years of misery
- Nokia fighting to stay No. 1 as US challenge grows
- Van Zyl to remain as interim South Africa coach
- Philip Morris tobacco case into US Supreme Court
- J&J partner says EU rejecting skin infection drug
- Taliban leader's brother killed by US missile
- Hines, Strokosch in Scotland squad for Italy match
- Moscow policeman gets life for fatal shootings
- Spain's southwestern Jerez cut off by flooding
- Pilot gets suspended sentence for drinking on job
- US-Cuba immigration talks get underway in Havana
- US: Post-vote period critical for Iraq
- Venus Williams to defend Dubai title
- Austrian mayor gets box of dead mice in mail
- Czechs to use Stepanek, Berdych in Davis Cup final
- British actor Lionel Jeffries dies at 83
- Belgian coma patient can't talk after all
- Wolfsburg signs Ben Khalifa
- Thousands in Germany confess to tax evasion
- Russia says it will deploy missiles if threatened
- Tiger Woods: 'Sorry' for irresponsible behavior
- Toyota 'prince' needs to steer company in crisis
- EU urges end to Macedonia name dispute
- Chan says new war film 20 years in making
- Report: Swiss, Libyan top diplomats meet on visas
- Woods makes his case as millions pause to watch
- Egypt: Hundreds welcome return of ex-nuclear boss
- Tiger Woods: Sorry for behavior, unsure of return
- Dad accused of killing daughter won't face death
- Guyana to open South American country's 1st casino
- Bulgaria: No official talks on US missile shield
- Freed missionary worries that focus is off Haiti
- Oil prices up 11 percent in 2 weeks
- Pakistan reaches 129-8 against England
- Rapper says he was one in Romney confrontation
- China bitterly condemns Obama-Dalai talks
- KMT's nominee for New Taipei City mayoral race will be decided soon
- Chinese activist Wang Dan launches Internet revolution
- DPP to hold sale to raise campaign funds
- Nationals to introduce Wang in Florida spring training
- Hu to seek wife's support in special municipality poll
- Taiwan movies perform well at Berlin film festival
- Man angry at IRS crashes plane into building
- Niger junta names squadron chief Salou Djibo as its leader
- Professor accused of slayings is likely insane: Lawyer
- N.Korea vows not to swap nuclear weapons for aid
- Filipino suspect who kidnaps three Americans nabbed after nine years
- Hackers attack Google : report
- Deposed Thai PM
- Cambodia reporter
- Two more Taliban arrests spotlight Pakistan's role
- Australia PM warns Japan to stop whaling ahead of visit
- Tiger Woods can't face his need to come clean
- Google's microsoft takedown helped by rivals
- U.S. project seeks to make the family vehicle a cash cow
- Astronauts wind up Olympic-size space mission
- Global cyberattacks hit firms, governments: NetWitness
- Google's digital book case aired in court
- The Flying Karamazov Brothers juggle triumphantly
- 'Measure for Measure' sells cynicism of hypocrisy
- Film stars take tragic, musical turns on Paris stage
- Oscar-nominee luncheon has a school-days vibes
- Morgan Freeman's performance as Nelson Mandela earns him chance at second Oscar
- Maggie Gyllenhaal 'tries to have fun' with first Oscar nomination
- I could've been a yakuza: Film maker
- Akon plans dance-focused album 'Stadium'
- 'Heavy Rain' drips with intensity: Review
- Toyota chief to face U.S. Congress over safety crisis
- Business as usual, but concerns over sale of Whistler
- French plonk scam spreads to world's top wine group
- Microsoft-Yahoo! deal gets green light from regulators
- U.S. asked to tighten laws to fight copyright piracy
- GM to invest US$500m in fuel efficient engines
- Amazon routes Kindle books to BlackBerry smartphones
- Latin American coffee output falls 28 pct
- Nestle posts big drop in net profit
- Carrefour 2009 profit slumps
- Dell profit dips as revenues climb
- U.N. climate czar caught in crossfire of thankless job
- Georgia is under increasing fire over media freedoms
- U.S. stocks muster rally for third straight day
- Federal Reserve rate move hits Asian markets
- U.S. dollar gains on euro after Fed rate hike
- Oil tumbles as Fed rate hike boosts U.S. dollar
- European stocks rise despite market jitters
- Alaskan village stands on leading edge of climate
- Liverpool, Juventus earn Europa League advantage
- Under-achieving Britain scents rare medal
- Anthony pours in 40 points as Nuggets stop Cavaliers
- Sharapova goes into semi-finals, Roddick reaches quarters
- Vonn crashes as Lysacek upsets Plushenko
- Proud Aussie Bright ends U.S. domination
- 10th medal for Bjoerndalen but Norway's Svendsen wins
- Taiwan people voice anger toward Korean Starbucks
- US: Post-vote period critical for Iraq
- Missionary: Jail was hard, but I was treated well
- AP Interview: US suspect calls arms charges "lies"
- AP Source: FBI formally closes anthrax case
- Possible successors to captured Taliban's No. 2
- Jackman tackles Chinese in Shanghai
- NYC mayor urges push to rebuild at Sept. 11 site
- Czechs cancel order for 300,000 swine flu vaccine
- Stocks edge higher after Fed eases bank supports
- London Fashion Week mourns a star's passing
- 5 killed in Ivory Coast anti-government protests
- Llodra ousts Soderling in Open 13 quarters
- Poll: Canada rates 1st among Americans; Iran last
- Chelsea chief executive warns squad over behavior
- Tiger Woods Statement Text
- Canadian ship sinks off Brazil; all 64 aboard safe
- Russia to fund nuclear plant in Bulgaria
- Hundreds mark 5th anniversary of barrier protests
- Bolivia's Morales proposes 'punctuality bonus'
- Opposition leader in Kyrgyzstan criticizes US
- Dollar rallies after Fed hikes discount rate
- Woman gets $23.4M for paralyzing crash in Ford
- APNewsBreak: Haiti premier says govt to take land
- Woods makes his case as millions pause to watch
- Pakistan vs England T20 Scoreboard
- US Democratic senator, 86, has stomach lymphoma
- England beats Pakistan by 7 wickets
- UK police seek evidence from Guantanamo detainee
- Ballack defends coach Loew
- Mark Webber fastest at drying Jerez track
- US man angry over taxes crashes plane into office
- Former Britain hooker Newton admits to doping
- Super 14: Cheetahs beat struggling Sharks 25-20
- UK and Netherlands work on new Iceland offer
- Rap star says he was one in Romney confrontation
- Russia: Iran's noncooperation `very alarming'
- 3 men charged in Miami with financing Hezbollah
- Venus to defend Dubai title in final vs Azarenka
- Copa Colsanitas Results
- Boeing sends more than 1,000 layoff notices
- Noriega asks US Supreme Court for rehearing
- Wang finalizes $2 million deal with Nats
- Depardieu rejects claims he's too white for Dumas
- Dalai Lama: Chinese leaders should retire
- Obama defends his economic policies in Las Vegas
- Obama says health care overhaul imperative
- Cigarette makers take fight to US high court
- Greek PM rules out bailout but urges EU solidarity
- 9 claiming sex abuse by Jesuits seek compensation
- British dismantle dissident IRA mortar in NIreland
- Concussion knocks Swiss driver out of 2-man bob
- Canadian school ship sinks off Brazil; all rescued
- Wax teams crucial to Nordic skiing success
- Duklo reaches semifinals in Bogota
- Taliban leader escapes US missile, brother killed
- Chinese women curlers rout Denmark
- Haiti PM: Gov't to appropriate land for tent camps
- Lawyer: Prof. accused in slayings is remorseful
- US man admits to mom's slaying, kidnapping son
- Paralyzed Belgian patient can't talk after all
- Calif. prosecutor: Penn to be charged with battery
- England beats Pakistan by 7 wickets in T20
- US PGA head believes Woods' apology 'heartfelt'
- Obama challenges Republicans on health care
- Reprieve for undercover agent facing deportation
- Hundreds mark 5th year of Israel barrier protests
- Both sides take tobacco fight to Supreme Court
- Report: US missile plans holding up nuclear treaty
- FBI formally closes protracted anthrax case
- Ammann cleared to use controversial bindings
- Mexico ups salaries for drug war soldiers
- US PG boss believes Woods' apology 'heartfelt'
- GE sets bonuses targets for 1,000 executives
- US Marines seize Taliban headquarters, IDs, photos
- Super 14 points record as Chiefs beat Lions 72-65
- UK police seek evidence from Guantanamo detainee
- IMF restores Zimbabwe's voting rights
- US school: Webcams used 42 times to find laptops
- US, Cuba discuss immigration issues in Havana
- Olympic Ski Jumping Results
- Friday's Olympic Scores
- Report: Minaret collapse in Morocco leaves 11 dead
- Halfway through games, no new positive tests
- Iran's supreme leader denies seeking nuclear arms
- Hulk Hogan settles lawsuit over son's car crash
- Jose Ramon Carabante takes over the Campos F1 team
- Reprieve for informant facing deportation
- White would consider second Olympic event
- Match Play golfers say Woods' apology sincere
- Plushenko: judging 'raises questions'
- Excerpts from Tiger Woods' statement
- 11 Olympic security officers ousted for misconduct
- Toyota president battles crisis in family company
- US skip Shuster benched for France match
- Tiger the Advertiser far from out of the woods
- Jaerbyn crashes badly in men's super-G race
- IMF restores Zimbabwe's voting rights
- Jamaican doctor accused of abortion on 13-year-old
- Operators of cargo ship in US bay spill fined $10M
- Ammann cleared to use controversial bindings
- Sean Penn charged with battery in Los Angeles
- Interest rates dip after tame inflation report
- Aksel Lund Svindal wins men's Olympic super-G
- Egypt: Hundreds welcome return of ex-nuclear boss
- 6th person dies from US power plant explosion
- MLB bans guns from clubhouses
- Minaret falls during prayers in Morocco, 11 dead
- Swiss brakeman hurt in bobsled crash
- German Football Results
- Missionaries worry about Haitians, describe jail
- Haiti PM: Gov't to take land for temporary camps
- German Football Summaries
- Lysacek-Plushenko showdown was snakes and sizzle
- Hoffenheim draws 2-2 with Borussia
- Metals, energy lead commodities higher
- FBI formally closes protracted US anthrax case
- Official tells AP: FBI probing US webcam case
- Wannabe-hero firefighter convicted of murder in NY
- US men's hockey team takes day off after 2 wins
- Argentina rules out military action in Falklands
- US man charged with threatening Obama in Web poem
- Nas pleads not guilty to contempt in divorce case
- 'Family Ties' actor Bonsall arrested _ again
- New law allows loaded guns in US national parks
- Swiss driver pulls out of Olympic bobsled events
- Bjoergen wins women's 15K pursuit for 2nd gold
- 2 US missionaries still in Haiti quizzed by judge
- Fashion Week gets serious with less glitz, glam
- Minaret falls during prayers in Morocco, 36 dead
- Dutch government may fall due to Afghan mission
- Uighurs at Guantanamo urge US court to hear case
- Operators of cargo ship in SF Bay spill fined $10M
- Women's hockey: How to catch North America?
- Turkey-Czech Republic to play at Red Bull Arena
- Military relaxes ban on computer flash drives
- Dominican players finally make spring training
- Vancouver yawns over Woods, then back to Olympics
- Svindal and Bjoergen boost Norway's gold haul to 5
- Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Results
- Trailer load of explosives stolen in north Mexico
- Russia: Iran's noncooperation `very alarming'
- Marconnet ruled out of Wales match
- Audrina Patridge's accused stalker arrested in LA
- Snipes asks 'What's new?' about IRS plane crash
- US reduces criticism of Bush-era lawyers
- Olympic Men's Super-G Results
- GM CEO Whitacre receives $9M pay package
- Copa Telmex wiped out by rain
- Oil prices up 12 percent in 2 weeks
- Swedes hold off Belarus, win 4-2
- Dulko, Kerber reach semifinals in Bogota
- ICC: Guinea massacre is crime against humanity
- Jenkins, Haas have early lead at Allianz
- Orioles' Uehara adjusting to pitching in relief
- Swedes hold off Belarus, win 4-2 in hockey
- Wannabe-hero firefighter convicted of murder in NY
- US: No misconduct for Bush interrogation lawyers
- Svindal, Bjoergen increase Norway's gold haul to 5
- Casey cruising through Match Play competition
- US officials ask Cuba to release jailed American
- Official: FBI probing US school webcam spy case
- Regulators shut small Florida bank, 17th in 2010
- Lago heads home early after risque pictures on Web
- Review: No misconduct for interrogation lawyers
- Carter: Parasitic Guinea worm cases hit record low
- Match Play Results
- GE's work force fell by 6 percent in 2009
- Swiss driver pulls out of bobsled events
- Lago heads home early after risque pictures on Web
- Whistler reportedly wins 1-week auction reprieve
- 3rd defendant pleads guilty in hate crime stabbing
- Lago heads home early after risque pictures on Web
- Apologetic Tiger Woods unsure of return to golf
- Case closed: FBI says scientist was anthrax killer
- Ilgauskas reports to Wizards, inactive
- Plushenko complaints won't tarnish Lysacek's gold
- Secretary of State Rice to perform at concert
- Today in History
- Analysis: Republicans have many voices, messages
- Crist, McCain woo US conservatives
- Tiger's mother 'proud of my son'
- Pawlenty courts conservatives for likely 2012 bid
- Analysis: Niger coup another chance at democracy
- Downtown Toronto venue for summer G-20 summit
- Court OKs Shaw Comms. bid to buy Canwest assets
- UN review says no radical change in Lebanon force
- South Koreans become the talk of the Olympic oval
- Regulators shut small Florida bank, 17th in 2010
- Calm down, Canada: Hockey team promising better
- Conan weighing live tour; next stop, Europe?
- Scientists vacuum up the data on dust
- Review: No misconduct for Bush lawyers
- Small banks in Florida, Texas shut; 18 now in 2010
- Shuttle Endeavour undocks from space station
- DR agent shares orphanage plans of US missionary
- Jaerbyn crashes badly in men's Olympic super-G
- Obama sets record straight: 'I love Vegas'
- Small banks in Florida, Texas shut; 18 in 2010
- Halal meals come to homebound Muslims in Michigan
- Australian tennis worried by lax India security
- Canadian men, Chinese women rout Danes in curling
- Inventor's stroke of brilliance made snowboarding
- Chu: Energy initiatives could bring jobs to US
- Halal meals come to homebound Muslims in Michigan
- Match Play Pairings
- Austin plane crash exposes gap in US air security
- Vonn takes day off, set to race in supe-G
- Williams wins Olympic skeleton gold for Britain
- Skeleton Results
- Majdic ruled out for season with fractured ribs
- Analysis: For Woods, sorry, sorry and sorry again
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Auto Club 500 Lineup
- Federer, Nadal to play charity match for Haiti
- Tiger the Pitchman far from out of the woods
- Davis, Hedrick meet again in Olympic 1,500 meters
- Velez, Colon top table in Argentina
- After a day's rest, Vonn aims for gold again
- Majdic ruled out for season with rib fractures
- Miller, Weibrecht medal behind Svindal in super-G
- Celebs record "We are the World" in Spanish
- Czechs top Latvia 5-2, leap over Russia in Group B
- Daytona champ McMurray on pole in California
- Dutch government may fall on Afghan mission
- NKorea vows to bolster nuclear force as deterrent
- Dutch government collapses over Afghan mission
- AP Interview: Sochi needs Russian medals in 2014
- Olympic Figure Skating Results
- 20 banks shut down in US by regulators this year
- Russia's Domnina-Shabalin lead Olympic ice dance
- Dutch government collapses over Afghan mission
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Argentine Results
- Buechel bids goodbye to Olympics with only a smile
- Jagr hints of return to NHL 2 years after leaving
- Duff engaged to hockey player
- Russia's Domnina-Shabalin lead Olympic ice dance
- Mexican police find stolen cargo of explosives
- Canada's Montgomery wins gold in skeleton
- Skeleton Expanded Results
- Fireworks destroy ancient gate in northern China
- Texas plane crash exposes gap in US air security
- 2010 Winter Olympic Multi-Medalists
- NJ Sen. Frank Lautenberg, 86, has stomach lymphoma
- Japan hopes Toyoda can clear image, cool friction
- Mavericks strong in defense to beat Magic
- RMK Championships & the Cellular South Cup Results
- Roddick upset by Querrey in Memphis quarters
- Canada's Montgomery wins gold in skeleton
- Barbour won't rule out 2012 run
- Area police chief dies in Pakistan suicide attack
- FBI closes anthrax case, says scientist was killer
- Analysis: Fudging facts can sour public mindset
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Colbert wraps up his Olympics ... well, sort of
- Selanne is Olympics career scoring leader
- Pakistan army kills 30 militants in northwest
- FIBT denies 2 protests over Williams' skeleton win
- Iraq vows tough punishment for campaign vandals
- Pakistani police chief dies in attack on stations
- Fedorov misses practice with injury
- Gas shortage raises Egyptians' anger at government
- Selanne sets record in Finns' 5-0 win over Germany
- Students rescued off Brazil coast expected in Rio
- Karzai: NATO still causes too many civilian deaths
- China Times: Administration team needs a breath of fresh air
- Sweden, Finland, Czechs unbeaten in men's hockey
- Georgians mourn Olympic luger who died at Olympics
- Mystery holes and angry ants: another Afghan day
- Super 14: Wellington beats Western Force 47-22
- Cambodians jailed for torturing 11-year-old maid
- Commercial Times: Urban regeneration needs fresh ideas
- Sunni party drops out of Iraq's national elections
- Super 14: Wellington beats Western Force 47-22
- Suicide teams attack Pakistani police stations
- US bobsledder calls Whistler track 'stupid fast'
- Israeli fire wounds 6 Palestinians on Gaza border
- US judge sets stage for Sept. 11 illness trials
- 20 hurt by turbulence on United flight to Japan
- Myanmar jailed monk during UN envoy's visit
- Talk of the Day -- Year-end municipality election
- WORLD at 1000 GMT
- UK's Brown says cuts debate key to election
- Water Resources Agency under investigation for Siaolin tragedy
- Niger demonstrates in support of coup
- Austrian sculptor Bruno Gironcoli dead at 73
- United Daily News: Roses and thorns with cross-strait relations
- Niger demonstrates in support of coup
- Sunni party drops out of Iraq's national elections
- 2 police killed in Russia's North Caucasus
- US State Department lifts travel warning for Syria
- Economic Daily News: Employment prospects in 2010
- Weibrecht wins super-G bronze, and feels golden
- Scale of national pension fund could reach NT$100 billion in 2011
- Kowalczyk bested by Bjoergen again in Vancouver
- Obama: Health meeting a test of problem-solving
- UK human rights watchdog demands torture probe
- Ammann cleared to use bindings queried by Austria
- Georgians mourn Olympic luger who died in practice
- Myanmar gives monk 7 years in jail as envoy visits
- DOJ review finds no misconduct by memo authors
- Japan hopes Toyoda can burnish Toyota's image
- Minaret falls during prayers in Morocco, 41 dead
- Top US commander getting award from Princeton
- Online game developers eye China and overseas markets
- US bobsledder: Whistler track 'stupid fast'
- Application fee for ePassports to increase next month
- Cuba blasts US leaders for meeting with dissidents
- Syria warns Israel new war would be catastrophic
- Pettersen leads LPGA Thailand by 5 shots; Kim next
- Parties gear up for final push to Feb. 27 legislative by-elections
- Asada heads to Vancouver after training at home
- Ukraine's PM Tymoshenko withdraws vote challenge
- President Ma visits Hualien-area welfare organizations
- Indian state removes book with Jesus holding beer
- German govt urges Lufthansa pilots not to strike
- Students rescued off Brazil coast arrive in Rio
- UK's Brown launches re-election campaign
- Darfur rebels ready to sign truce deal with Sudan
- FC Porto to appeal Hulk's 4-month league ban
- Vatican: Number of Catholics rising worldwide
- 2010 Taiwan Internationl Festival opens with Aboriginal dance
- Ukraine's PM Tymoshenko withdraws vote challenge
- Ex-England player Butcher is new Zimbabwe coach
- AP Sportlight
- Minaret falls during prayers in Morocco, 41 dead
- Earthquake rattles western Denmark
- Toure, Chygrynskiy cleared to return for Barcelona
- South African-born Kieswetter in England ODI squad
- Pilots offer to talk with Lufthansa before strike
- Anglican leader worried about Mideast's Christians
- Madrid to play Villarreal without injured Benzema
- Police: Grenade attacks in Rwanda's capital kill 1
- Alexander Haig, former secretary of state, dies
- Hamas: Assassinated operative put himself at risk
- Iran: VOA, BBC arms of US, British spy agencies
- English Football Results
- Brazil ruling party nominates Silva chief of staff
- Everton beats Man United 3-1 in Premier League
- Lautenberg's illness could hurt Senate Democrats
- Pavlik heading back to Boardwalk to defend titles
- UK human rights watchdog demands torture probe
- Niger opposition urges junta to hold elections
- Nigeria's new president yet to convince masses
- Everton beats Man United 3-1 in Premier League
- Blair: Israel-Palestinian peace talks to resume
- Cuba blasts US leaders for meeting with dissidents
- British PM Brown launches re-election campaign
- Anglican leader worried about Mideast's Christians
- Egypt, South Africa drawn in same qualifying group
- PR power substation catches fire; 13K left in dark
- Pakistan army airstrike kills 30 militants in NW
- Iceland confirms receipt of revised Icesave offer
- Republican presidential hopefuls crowd Washington
- US soldier's thoughts: wife, home, buddies, death
- New Saudi law would allow women lawyers in court
- Open 13 Results
- Top US commander sees progress in 2 campaigns
- US cities vying to host next America's Cup
- Button fastest to wrap penultimate F1 test session
- Dutch gov't collapses over Afghan mission
- Water Resources Agency under investigation for Siaolin tragedy
- Ukraine Prime Minister Tymoshenko withdraws election complaint
- Parties gear up for final push to Feb. 27 legislative by-elections
- Scale of national pension fund could reach NT$100b in 2011
- Cold weather brings Penghu islanders good seaweed harvest
- Online game developers eye China and overseas markets
- Fee for ePassports to increase
- Ma visits Hualien
- U.S. officials ask Cuba to release jailed American
- Australia welcomes first saint Mary MacKillop
- FBI closes anthrax case, says Army scientist was killer
- Vietnam holiday crashes kill 300
- Old gate destroyed
- U.S. envoy
- Haley Barbour
- Pakistan air strike kills 30 militants; bombers hit police
- Minaret collapses during prayers in Morocco, killing 41 people
- Iraq vows tough punishment for campaign vandals
- Iran's noncooperation is 'very alarming': Russia's minister
- Dubai says Mossad killed Hamas man
- Guinea massacre
- British police
- Canadian ship
- Fudging facts can sour public mindset
- Joseph Stack: Taking our fear and anger too far
- NY Times executives discuss plan to charge online readers
- Toyota chief leaves for U.S., says report
- Strike forces Lufthansa to cancel 800 flights
- Wall Street stocks claw out small gains
- Bangladesh signs power plant deal with India
- Israelis race to the slopes for 48-hour ski season
- Blogger gives hope to homeless Chinese
- London opens fashion week with silence for McQueen
- British soap celebrates 25th birthday with live whodunit
- Caravaggio blockbuster to open in Rome
- Shuttle Endeavour undocks from space station
- Scientists study dust to vacuum up the precious data
- Climate science alive and well despite scandals: scientists
- Europeans eye underground nuclear waste repositories
- Warm up at colorful indoor orchid and garden shows
- The resourceful traveler: Reviews of new travel books
- New look - several, actually - at Abraham Lincoln
- Ensler's 'Emotional Creature' is an emotional read
- Mays, Aaron and 'cooperative' biographies
- Bestsellers
- Fashion Week gets serious with less glitz
- Lysacek-Plushenko showdown is snakes and sizzle
- Britain breaks 30-year drought as Plushenko row rages
- Russia's Domnina-Shabalin lead Olympic ice dance
- Teemu Selanne sets record in Finns' 5-0 win over Germany
- Emotional Woods apologizes for 'selfish' behavior
- Canadian men, Chinese women rout Danes in curling
- Kim takes on 300 reporters in Vancouver
- Taiwan movie wins the Best Asian Film Award at Berlinale
- ETC to be applied comprehensively in Taiwan freeway by the end of 2012
- Taiwan baseball star Wang Chien-ming can expect successful Year of the Tiger
- Taiwan Cabinet denies imminent reshuffle
- Taiwan capital Taipei to launch opinion polls about luxury home tax plans
- Taiwan military voters to punish Kuomintang over income tax: Lawmakers
- Taiwan hopes to host 2nd ECFA round with China in early March
- Scottish Football Results
- Pilots offer to talk with Lufthansa before strike
- Venus retains Dubai title, beats Azarenka 6-3, 7-5
- Super 14: Bulls charge past ACT 50-32
- Benneteau upsets Tsonga to reach Open 13 final
- Getting back lost US jobs could take 5-plus years
- Darfur rebels sign truce deal with Sudan
- Karzai: NATO still causes too many civilian deaths
- Vegas hotel unveils Elvis extravaganza
- Bayern held to 1-1 draw at next-to-last Nuremberg
- Glitches slow Facebook Saturday
- Pakistan beats England by 4 wickets in 2nd T20
- Hamas: Assassinated operative put himself at risk
- Death toll after Moroccan minaret collapse now 41
- France replaces injured Marconnet with Baiocco
- Chelsea leads by 4 points after Man United's loss
- Captain: Downdraft knocked ship over in 15 seconds
- Celtic beat Dundee United 1-0 in Scottish league
- Woods says he'll turn to Buddhism for help
- Tsonga ousted by Benneteau in Open 13 semis
- Injured Serena Williams out of MSG exhibition
- Pakistan vs. England Scoreboard
- Fighting rages as Karzai urges restraint from NATO
- Construction ahead: Trees hauled from White House
- Robles wins 4th straight hurdles race of season
- Key Sunni group boycott deals setback to Iraq vote
- Brazil's ruling party picks Silva's chief of staff
- Birmingham Indoors Results
- First lady to US governors: Address child obesity
- Iran: VOA, BBC arms of US, British spy agencies
- Casey routs Cink, no Americans in Match Play semis
- Darfur rebels sign truce deal with Sudan
- Wenger: Vela needs injury-free run for Mexico spot
- Small quake between British Columbia, Washington
- Alonso says Ferrari is best car I've ever had
- "Hurt Locker," "Avatar" face off at UK film awards
- Glitches to glory as Olympics hit halfway mark
- Spanish Football Results
- Relief sailboat departs from Florida Keys to Haiti
- Italian Football Results
- 32 reported dead in storm on Portuguese island
- Deportivo beats Xerez 2-1 in Spanish league
- Fall of Dutch government bodes ill for Afghanistan
- Top US commander sees progress in 2 campaigns
- Polanski best director at Berlin festival
- Olympiakos beats Panathinaikos 68-64 in Cup final
- Glitches slow Facebook social media site
- Jamaican police sergeant charged in armory heist
- Super 14: Stormers defeat Waratahs 27-6
- Fischbacher beats Lindsey Vonn in Olympic super-G
- Policeman killed, 2 wounded in Mexico ambush
- 32 reported dead in storm on Portuguese island
- Burke hoping for breakthrough in Olympic biathlon
- Fischbacher beats Lindsey Vonn in Olympic super-G
- Greek Football Results
- Burke keeping faith for breakthrough in biathlon
- Ergotelis holds Olympiakos to 1-1 draw
- English Scoring Leaders
- Senate report: Avandia maker knew of cardiac risks
- Greek court says customs officials strike illegal
- Britain beats China 9-4 in Olympic curling
- Goalies find new freedom with no trapezoid on ice
- Isner in Memphis final after win over Petzschner
- Jamaica cop, bodyguard for mayor dies after attack
- Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results
- France summon newcomers Baiocco, Ouedraogo
- Austria's Fischbacher wins super-G in upset
- French Football Results
- Polanski best director at Berlin film festival
- Schools in China say they weren't behind hacking
- Designer Mark Fast keeps the London catwalk curvy
- Longest-serving US House member to run again
- Ariels champion doesn't land Olympic in finals
- Olympic Women's Super-G Results
- Saturday's Olympic Scores
- Kenyan police rescue kidnapped Canadian father
- France summon newcomers Baiocco, Lapandry
- Russians' costumes all the rage at Olympics
- Montpellier slips to 1-0 defeat at Saint-Etienne
- Sweden's Jonsson struggles to break Olympic slump
- Spanish leader Barcelona cruises past Racing
- US school official defended in webcam spy case
- NAACP elects Brock, 44, as youngest board chairman
- Senate report: Avandia maker knew of cardiac risks
- Remaining Olympic snowboarding events saved by sun
- Parents: All Haitian 'orphans' had relatives
- Zimbabwe Pres. Mugabe defends business takeovers
- Jailed ex-president hospitalized in Guatemala
- Ammann sweeps ski jumps like he did in Salt Lake
- Mexican cops find 2 bodies on road near Acapulco
- Several cities vying to host next America's Cup
- Copa Telmex Results
- In London, Rocha shows sleek-looking men's coats
- Italian Football Summaries
- Plexiglas replaces part of fence at Olympic flame
- US wants leniency for Madoff's former chief aide
- Nesbitt still on course for 3 Olympic gold medals
- Family identifies victim of Texas plane crash
- Mugabe defends business take overs
- Ammann sweeps ski jumps, just like Salt Lake City
- Aerials champion doesn't land Olympic in finals
- Ferrer, Monaco advance to Buenos Aires semifinals
- Ammann sets ski jumping record at Olympics
- Britain beats China 9-4 in men's Olympic curling
- Inter Milan draws 0-0 with Sampdoria in Serie A
- Woods' caddie Williams won't allow any heckling
- Swiss Ammann sweeps ski jumps, just like Salt Lake
- Early, aggressive therapy eyed in blocking AIDS
- Defago leads Olympic super-combined training
- Kerber, Duque Marino meeting in 1st WTA final
- Armour, Simpson lead at Allianz Championship
- Designer keeps it curvy on the London catwalk
- Shipwrecked students feared remote death at sea
- Parents: All Haitian 'orphans' had relatives
- Poulter routs Garcia to reach Match Play final
- NASA: Weather iffy for space shuttle's return
- 3 rivalries create Super Sunday of Olympic hockey
- Hellner wins men's 30K cross-country pursuit
- Australia, New Zealand to play friendly in May
- Swiss men outlast Norway 5-4 in overtime in hockey
- RMK Championships & Cellular South Cup Results
- Spanish Football Summaries
- In London, PPQ proposes short shorts for winter
- Hellner wins men's 30K cross-country pursuit
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Facebook status appears glitchy Saturday
- Sun helps Olympic snowboard venue, but rain looms
- Portuguese Football Results
- Skicross features familiar faces at Olympics
- Sporting stays on winless streak after draw
- Plane attack prompts debate over terrorism label
- Family, foundation battle over US woman's head
- Ferrero advances to Buenos Aires final
- Sam Querrey to face John Isner in Memphis final
- USOC leaders stuck with plan during time of crisis
- All Haitian 'orphans' with Baptists had parents
- Alexander Haig remembered as soldier-statesman
- Austria's 1st Alpine gold gets some good press
- Today in History
- Live From Washington! It's Obama health care drama
- Super 14: Waikato, Lions set points record
- US college lifts 116-year ban on national anthem
- Super 14 scoring summaries
- Checkpoint misery accentuates a Mideast divide
- For a new India, a new calling: the wedding sleuth
- In US mosques, a debate over English is emerging
- Joe Durant leads Mayakoba Golf Classic
- Translation to explain Episcopal tenets in Hmong
- Research finds brain link for words, music ability
- US shooting suspect brilliant, but social misfit
- Weekend on ice slows Olympic women's hockey
- Miller well rested for Olympic super-combined
- Dalai Lama doesn't fault Obama for low-key meeting
- Marty scores 4 goals as Swiss women beat China 6-0
- AP Interview: IOC to act on luge death tragedy
- Women's figure skating favorite Kim Yu-na arrives
- Russia to replace Datsyuk on top line in Vancouver
- Tina Maze conquers her fears to get Olympic silver
- Monterrey comes on late for 3-0 victory
- Poulter routs Garcia to reach Match Play final
- Long US tradition of tax protesters
- Ferrero and Ferrer in final in Buenos Aires
- Weather pushes back 2-man bobsled finals
- Vonn backs off, settles for bronze in super-G
- Olympic figure skating favorite Kim Yu-na arrives
- Tuitert wins gold in 1,500, Davis takes silver
- Olympic Speedskating Results
- Olympic Bobsled Results
- British brakeman tossed from sled in 2-man race
- AP Interview: IOC to act on luge death tragedy
- Ando: Favorites don't always win Olympic gold
- British brakeman tossed from sled in 2-man race
- Olympic Short Track Results
- Slovakia beats Latvia 6-0 in Olympic men's hockey
- Sharapova win Memphis title
- Ando: Favorites don't always win Olympic gold
- Ralph Lauren figures Evan Lysacek's got the look
- Dalai Lama says faith can bring Woods discipline
- Michelle Obama thinks doubts about her have eased
- 'Hurt Locker,' Up in the Air,' win WGA top honors
- Lago back home with bronze in hand, joke to tell
- Chivas sets record with seventh straight win
- Germany's Lange leads two-man bobsled
- Dalai Lama says faith can bring Woods discipline
- Malaysia police foil 21 Afghans' Australia escape
- Japan hopes Toyoda can burnish Toyota's image
- Ohno advances in 1,000 short track speedskating
- Debate within bobsled over Olympic track's safety
- Durant, Thunder spoil McGrady's Knicks debut
- Lago back home with bronze in hand, joke to tell
- Philippine troops kill 6 al-Qaida-linked militants
- Bader wins by knockout at UFC 110
- China's Zhou wins Olympic 1,500-meter
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Germany's Lange leads two-man bobsled
- 2010 Winter Olympic Records
- South Korea's Lee wins gold in 1,000 short track
- 2010 Winter Olympic Multi-Medalists
- Calif.'s Negrohead Mountain renamed for pioneer
- Australia off to World Cup with security thumbs-up
- Thaksin ruling could further enflame Thai unrest
- Canadians dislike the US when it comes to hockey
- Feds outline plan to nurse Great Lakes to health
- Women's hockey: Russia holds off Slovakia 4-2
- Silva wins middleweight fight over Bisping
- Philippine troops kill 6 al-Qaida-linked militants
- Velasquez wins by knockout over Nogueria
- South Korean gold, silver in 1,000 short track
- Reports: Japan to review car recall system
- Canada tops rival Britain in men's Olympic curling
- Brazilian cowboy wins Iron Cowboy title
- Thaksin ruling could further inflame Thai unrest
- Velasquez wins by knockout over Nogueira
- Swiss, Russian hockey women win, will play for 5th
- Illinois ex-mayor's return revives corruption
- Anthem halts curling match as Canada tops Britain
- Wellington, Newcastle advance in A-League playoffs
- Belarus beats Germany 5-3 in men's hockey
- Taiwanese movie wins best Asian film award at Berlin festival
- Yokohama, Nakamura agree on transfer
- Japan displeased at Australian threat over whaling
- Russians play down 'Miracle on Ice' 30 years later
- 2 African migrants killed on Egypt border
- Portugal sends aid to island hit by landslides
- AP finds all Baptist group's 'orphans' had parents
- Belarus, Slovakia, Switzerland win in men's hockey
- Commercial Times: Chinese president plays `main street economy' card
- SAfrica wins toss, sends India to bat in 1st ODI
- Indonesian clerics mull motorbike safety fatwa
- China tightens bank lending rules
- Economic Daily News: A holiday too long
- Young Taiwanese artist dreams beyond Chinese opera
- Makeshift bomb thrown at Cairo synagogue, no dead
- Miyazato wins season-opening LPGA Thailand
- GIO denies Cabinet reshuffle report
- Marines corner Taliban holdouts in Afghan town
- Portugal landslides death toll rises to 38
- China Times: Suggestions on plans for ROC centenary activities
- Udinese fires coach De Biasi, brings back Marino
- Holbrooke wraps up whirlwind Central Asia tour
- Tuitert takes Olympic gold after many setbacks
- Romania opposition party elects new leader
- 'Hurt Locker,' 'Avatar' face off at UK film awards
- Another bad day for Northug as Hellner wins 30K
- Simon Ammann sweeps Olympic ski jumps for 2nd time
- Mancuso finishes ninth in Olympic super-G
- Davis settles for 1,500 silver, eyes Sochi
- Talk of the day -- Movies that help sell cities
- US lawmakers to press military on gay ban
- Iran says forces kill armed 4 Kurdish separatists
- UAE presses for passport probe in Hamas slaying
- Holbrooke seeks Central Asia help for Afghanistan
- Indonesian clerics mull motorcycle helmet fatwa
- Air marshals trained for anti-terrorism work
- Lufthansa to pilots: Security until 2012
- Nepal's shortest man in quest for world record
- Xavi, Alves in Barcelona squad to play Stuttgart
- Portugal landslides death toll rises to 40
- Fire kills 6 at recycling center in Shanghai
- Nigerian civil rights leader detained
- Taiwan stocks expected to rally after Chinese New Year break
- 2nd round of ECFA talks expected to take place in March
- Foreign minister to remain in position: premier
- Marines converge on Taliban holdouts in Marjah
- Federer out of Dubai event due to lung infection
- India vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Portugal floods kill 40, some people feared buried
- Kouchner wants quick Palestinian state recognition
- Officials: 5 Irish passports tied to Dubai killing
- India totals 298-9 in 1st ODI versus South Africa
- AP Sportlight
- English Football Results
- Train kills 3 teen girls crossing Florida bridge
- New book casts UK's Brown as angry, abusive
- AP Interview: FIFA fears over African stimulants
- Dutch PM: troops to leave Afghanistan this year
- Israel unveils new drone fleet that can reach Iran
- Republicans may support slimmed down jobs bill
- Ronaldo offers support over tragedy on Madeira
- France steps up nuclear cooperation with Jordan
- France has spent (EURO)10M to try to free journalists
- France has spent euro10M to try to free journalists
- Casey advances to final against Poulter
- UAE presses for passport probe in Hamas slaying
- Petraeus: Marjah first salvo in long campaign
- Dutch exit could leave key Afghan area vulnerable
- Motion picture academy honors nerds of filmmaking
- AP Interview: FIFA concern over African stimulants
- Israel puts West Bank shrines on its heritage list
- New book casts UK's Brown as angry, abusive
- Lawmakers to press military on gay ban
- Dutch PM: troops to leave Afghanistan this year
- EU diplomat: Dubai killing may harm EU-Israel ties
- Open 13 Results
- Worried Toyota dealers adding own voice to PR push
- KMT has yet to decide on nomination rules for year-end elections
- AS Roma wins to close gap on Inter to 5 points
- Jasper Conran shows bright silk crepe in London
- Dutch Football Results
- Llodra beats Benneteau in all-French Open 13 final
- German Football Results
- Obama statue returns to public view in Jakarta
- Hertha wins 3-0 at Freiburg
- Senator: Republicans may support jobs bill
- Lufthansa seeks talks to avert massive strike
- South Africa changes World Cup training base
- PSV's Dutch league lead reduced after 1-1 draw
- Flash floods kill 38 on Portuguese tourist island
- Philippine troops kill 6 al-Qaeda-linked militants
- Taiwanese movie wins best Asian film award in Berlin
- Premier Wu Den-yih denies imminent Cabinet reshuffle
- Young artist dreams beyond Chinese opera
- Tiger King Wang looks forward to a successful year
- Taipei to launch opinion polls about luxury home tax
- 25 air marshals trained for anti-terrorism program
- Alexander Haig remembered as soldier-statesman
- Glenn Beck wants GOP to fess up like Tiger Woods
- The Obama administration outlines plan to nurse Great Lakes to health
- Thaksin ruling could further inflame Thai unrest
- Israel against recognition of Palestine state
- Japan: Australia whaling threat 'unfortunate'
- Dalai Lama says faith can bring Woods discipline
- Greece or California: Who would you rather be?
- Ma bears responsibility for Taiwan's security
- Berlin fest honors Polanski, Turkish film
- Moore, Bening lesbian comedy takes Berlin gay prize
- Seeing world through other eyes at Paris expo, running until July 2011
- List of winners of 60th Berlin Film Festival
- For a new India, a new calling: the wedding sleuth
- A Colombian city that's gone to the dogs
- Translation to explain Episcopal tenets in Hmong
- Poles throw bicentennial bash for Chopin
- Unearthing the riches of Ur in war-ravaged Iraq
- Fed chief to shed light on policy after rate hike
- Last-ditch talks planned to avert Lufthansa strike
- China tightens lending rules
- Mobile phones become pocket banks in poor nations
- Toyota faces U.S. Congress crucible
- Apple is removing risque iPhone applications: Report
- Indonesia aims to be major food producer
- Diamond-rich Botswana's economy loses sparkle
- Hong Kong police probe takeover bid for telecom giant
- China hikes price
- Icesave bank
- Miramar Garden Taipei introduces 'Double Fortune Package' promotion
- HTC announces plan to buy back its shares
- City of Dreams presents new Dragon's Treasures show
- Guam joins L.A. travel exhibition
- Expo Solar 2010 a huge success
- The future of Haiti's shamble health care system
- In Afghanistan, Marines handling detainees by the book
- Overseas Shipholding expands spot fleet
- Japan to receive five LNG tankers
- Daewoo Shipbuilding's 2009 net rises to record on Won
- Global economic downturn affects "K" Line performance
- Tanker port delays to continue this year, says McQuilling LLC
- Ammann sets ski jumping record at Olympics
- Queen Kim compared to Princess Diana: Coach
- South Korea's Lee wins gold in 1,000m short track
- Tuitert wins gold in 1,500m, favorite Davis takes silver
- Germany's Lange leads 2-man bobsled
- Zhou wins women's 1,500m, Wang disqualified
- British brakeman tossed from sled
- Thunder spoils McGrady's debut
- Top-seeded Sharapova wins Cellular South Cup
- Poulter routs Garcia but waits for Match Play final foe
- President Ma’s cross-strait and diplomatic approval rating at record low
- President Ma’s cross-strait and diplomatic approval rating at record low
- Setback for Taiwan democracy: KMT forces Taipei County chief out of election race
- Taiwan should cancel China computer contract over security risks: Lawmakers
- Taiwan foundation offers NASA satellite remains to pay jailed tycoon’s fine
- Taiwan Legislature needs criteria for review of ECFA with China: Speaker
- Powell backs Obama on national security record
- Matfield cited following Bulls' win for striking
- West Bank shrines on Israeli heritage list
- India defeats South Africa by 1 run in 1st ODI
- Researchers: Most `test tube' kids are healthy
- India wins 1st one-dayer against SAfrica by 1 run
- Israel unveils new drone fleet that can reach Iran
- Royal Bank of Scotland chief to forgo bonus
- City draws 0-0 with Liverpool in Premier League
- Russians make only slight costume alterations
- Retin-A researcher Albert Kligman dies
- India wins 1st one-dayer against S Africa by 1 run
- Hector Camacho keeps fighting on
- Study: Warming to bring stronger hurricanes
- Brazil defends its search efforts in shipwreck
- Portugal floods kill 42, some people feared buried
- Train kills 3 teen girls crossing Florida bridge
- Lyon routs Sochaux 4-0
- Easy win for Athletic over 10-man Tenerife
- Double gold winner Bjoergen skips team sprint
- Svindal leads downhill portion of combined
- Mother of Canadian figure skater dies suddenly
- Milicic to make Timberwolves debut on Sunday night
- Schmid, Del Bosco are 1-2 in skicross qualifying
- Svindal leads downhill portion of combined
- `Shutter Island' makes waves with $40.2M debut
- English Football Summaries
- Bundesliga Leading Scorers
- US military: 2 US helicopter pilots killed in Iraq
- German Football Summaries
- Bremen saves point against Leverkusen
- Top Niger junta leader defends coup
- Union vows to toughen strike at France's Total
- Retin-A researcher Albert Kligman dies
- Mother of star Canadian figure skater dies
- Poulter 2-up on Casey at Match Play Championship
- Outgunned Taliban mounting tough fight in Marjah
- Poulter leading Casey in Match Play Championship
- Panel: Cop started deadly fire at Jamaica jail
- Svindal, Miller lead men's Olympic super-combi
- 5 shot to death in land dispute in southern Mexico
- Canada's Wickenheiser pursuing third Olympic gold
- Williamson's slinky eveningwear wows Fashion Week
- Kim skates 23rd of 30 in short program
- Copa Colsanitas Results
- Top Niger junta leader defends coup
- Russian Ustyugov wins men's 15K mass start
- Can low-paying garment industry save Haiti?
- UK offers help to Israelis linked to Dubai killing
- PAOK beats Panathinaikos 2-1
- Canadian women down US to stay unbeaten
- Union vows to toughen strike at France's Total
- Olympic Men's Combined Results
- Olympic Biathlon Expanded Results
- Sunday's Olympic Scores
- Space shuttle landing in question, poor forecast
- World's refugee orphans seeking homes in the US
- Schlumberger to buy Smith Int'l for $11 billion
- El Salvador says Mexican police entered consulate
- Bode Miller finally wins Olympic gold
- Finchem says he should have briefed players
- 'Hurt Locker"s Bigelow in UK best director win
- Venezuela's ranchers warn against arming peasants
- Official: 2 arrests made in Texas church fire case
- Bode Miller finally wins Olympic gold
- 'Hurt Locker" wins best picture at UK awards
- Miller wins 1st gold by taking Olympic super-combi
- Schmid takes gold in first Olympic skicross event
- Netrebko, Beczala a winning couple in `La Boheme'
- Neuner wins women's 12.5K mass start at Olympics
- Schwarzenegger knocks anti-stimulus Republicans
- Connick performs for students at White House
- AS Roma wins to close gap on Inter to 5 points
- AS Roma wins to close gap on Inter to 5 points
- Kim Yu-na: A South Korean skating obsession
- 'Hurt Locker' takes 6 prizes at UK film awards
- Neuner wins women's 12.5K mass start at Olympics
- Obama version of health reform expected Monday
- At Fashion Week, Westwood decries consumerism
- Winners of British Academy Awards
- Paraguay leader sees football star shot in Mexico
- Higuain, Kaka lead Madrid past Villarreal 6-2
- Malkin scores 2, Russia reaches hockey quarters
- Schmid takes gold in first Olympic skicross event
- Westwood condemns consumerism after London show
- Lille edges Rennes 2-1 in French league
- Langer wins Allianz Championship in playoff
- On 'Super Sunday,' hockey is Canada's game
- Porto routs Braga to re-ignite Portuguese hopes
- Botafogo beats Vasco 2-0 to win Guanabara Cup
- Ian Poulter wins Match Play Championship
- Democrats worried about Obama track record
- Panama vows to defend border area following clash
- Mayor of Rome announces plans for stadium
- Accenture Match Play Championships Results
- Lufthansa: Pilots launch 4-day strike
- Documents: Toyota boasted saving $100M on recall
- Haiti pres. arrives in Mexico for regional summit
- Ian Poulter wins Match Play Championship
- Brazilian Football Results
- Haiti president in Mexico for regional summit
- Lufthansa: Pilots launch 4-day strike
- Botafogo beats Vasco 2-0 to win Guanabara Cup
- Inside the Rings: Olympians compete at own risk
- Chavez: Saboteurs targeting Venezuela's power grid
- HASH(0xa534388)
- HASH(0xa4570ec)
- HASH(0xa60fb78)
- HASH(0xa1ff3b4)
- HASH(0xa2ba550)
- HASH(0xa3914d8)
- Ferrero downs Ferrer at Copa Telmex
- Beckman wins Mayakoba Golf Classic
- Ukrainian ski jumper injured in training crash
- Train kills 3 teen girls crossing US bridge
- A job, but there's a catch: a 1,000-mile commute
- Ex-UN nuclear chief: Egypt must change
- Duque Marino beats Kerber for Colombia title
- Bush, Blair attend Nigeria ceremony
- Indonesia's president moonlights as pop star
- Sweden's Joensson pulls out of team sprint
- New Latin America group likely to emerge at summit
- Wust stuns home team with 1,500 win
- Howard powers Magic to 101-95 win over Cavs
- Kabul lodge honors `Flashy,' scoundrel of fiction
- Johnson gets break, wins at California
- Cops attack homegrown gang in US heartland
- Kevin Martin keeps Canada perfect at Olympics
- Querrey rallies to beat Davis Cup teammate Isner
- RMK Championships Results
- Kostelic's silver medal is a true family affair
- Authorities charge 2 men in Texas church fire
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Auto Club 500 Results
- Austrians don't have to worry about Ammann
- Canada-US hockey game creates buzz near arena
- Santos rally for 3-3 draw with Estudiantes
- Haiti leader says quake toll could reach 300,000
- Space shuttle gets OK to land back home in Florida
- Two Chinese clubs relegated over match fixing
- Mexican Results
- Actor Andrew Koenig missing in Vancouver
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Crucial safety reviews lie ahead after Olympics
- Germany's Lange wins record fourth bobsled gold
- Space shuttle begins descent for Florida landing
- NZ tries diplomacy first to end Japan whale hunt
- Sweden goalie Kim Martin looks to jolt US again
- Canada-US hockey game created a buzz near arena
- River, Boca salvage draws
- Olympic Bobsled Expanded Results
- Rafalski scores 2, US stuns Canada 5-3
- Argentine Results
- Fan dies after being hit by debris at drags crash
- Asian markets recover from drop following Fed move
- Germany's Lange wins record fourth bobsled gold
- Obama to propose limits on insurance rates
- Genia appointed Reds captain
- Space shuttle makes rare nighttime landing
- US hockey team, Miller earn big wins at Olympics
- Botafogo wins Guanabara Cup in Brazil
- Foreign investment in China rises for 6th month
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- US Olympic veterans lead way to win over Canada
- Olympic Figure Skating Results
- China police search for origin of earthquake rumor
- United States stuns Canada 5-3 at Olympics
- Canadians lead Americans after original dance
- San Diego makes a pitch for America's Cup regatta
- Taipei mayor attends cities summit in Seoul
- NKorea proposes talks on joint complex with SKorea
- Ex-All Black Hill to join Western Force
- Canadians lead Americans after original dance
- China Times: Loosen grip on China-bound investment
- Canadian speedskaters struggle at the Olympic oval
- Milicic has strong debut for Minnesota
- Government expected to raise 2010 GDP growth forecast
- US men beat Canada in Olympic hockey
- Poll: Support for Japan prime minister tumbles
- Talk of the day--- Legislative by-election campaigns gain momentum
- Pediatricians urge choking warning labels for food
- Shinseki pledges to fix broken veterans' system
- ATP, Corona Extra sign 5 1/2-year sponsorship deal
- Poll: Economists see 'healthy' expansion under way
- Malaysia mulls allowing refugees to work
- Mourinho planning to knock Chelsea out of Europe
- NZ heads to WCup despite terror threat
- Oil rises to $80 as traders eye low interest rates
- Australia players await security briefing
- Australian players await security briefing
- Sablikova meddles in middle distance too
- Simmering for decades, engineer's grudge explodes
- Obama enlists governors to raise the education bar
- Canada's game? No one told the United States
- Filipino militant's killing cripples Abu Sayyaf
- Taiwan economy grows 9.2 percent in Q4
- Lufthansa nixes numerous flights as pilots strike
- In Afghanistan, Sunday Mass on a makeshift altar
- Afghan officials: airstrike kills 19 civilians
- Lufthansa nixes numerous flights as pilots strike
- In rare night landing, space shuttle back on Earth
- Police: 3 mortar rounds hit Baghdad's Green Zone
- Afghan government: Airstrike kills 21 civilians
- Plastic bags in US _ to pay or not to pay?
- Finland's Pitkanen ejected vs. Sweden
- Moderate earthquake hits off coast of Taiwan
- Pentagon paints grim picture of Taiwan air defense
- Swedes beat Finns 3-0 in gold-medal game rematch
- 4 still missing after Madeira flooding killed 42
- Libya warns Swiss embassy to hand over Swiss man
- Canadian men curlers beat Swiss, women lose
- Report: Federer hopes Woods returns to golf
- Austria: 6 dead in bus crash
- TNT fourth quarter net profit down 58 percent
- NKorea proposes military talks with rival South
- Asian markets recover from drop following Fed move
- Oil above $80 as traders eye low interest rates
- Japan stocks soar as US fears recede, yen holds
- Euro edges back above $1.36
- China shares fall on bank reserve hike
- Academic to head Government Information Office
- 4 still missing after Madeira flooding killed 42
- Lufthansa nixes 100s of flights as pilots strike
- Hong Kong rejoices over Berlin film prize
- Ivory Coast opposition shuns new unity government
- Opera Software posts 87 pct slump in Q4 profits
- EU questions Israel about Dubai killing
- Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian protesters
- Li Na eyes No. 1 after ranking milestone
- Irish govt takes 15.7 pct stake in Bank of Ireland
- After slow start, Ligety wants gold in GS
- Afghan Cabinet: Airstrike kills at least 33
- Nepal pro-monarchy party seeks to restore king
- Thai economy grows in Q4 after year of contraction
- Iran VP: work on 2 enrichment sites to begin soon
- World markets recover from drop following Fed move
- United Daily News: The Xinbei City mayor seat
- Eurostar suffers another breakdown
- Dutch queen meets with prime minister
- Lufthansa nixes 800 flights as pilots strike
- Hundreds evacuated from floods in Serbia
- France makes two changes for Wales match
- 4 missing after Madeira flash floods killed 42
- Economic Daily News: The end of the easy money era
- Get ready sports fans, pole dancers eye Olympics
- Novartis gets US approval for meningitis vaccine
- Malaysia Airlines posts Q4 profit
- EMI says Abbey Road studios not for sale
- President paints rosy economic outlook
- Correction: Belgium-Coma Recovery story
- Documents: Toyota boasted saving $100M on recall
- Bus crash on Austrian highway kills 6
- 3 killed in Iraq's restive Anbar province
- Greek deputy PM says EU lacking leadership
- Turkey: 14 military leaders held over coup plot
- Croatia: 6 convicted over neo-Nazi concert
- Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian protesters
- Taiwan shares rally on first trading day after Lunar New Year
- Lufthansa asks court to halt pilot strike
- Iran VP: work on 2 enrichment sites to begin soon
- Wife claims abuse led her to kill Olympian husband
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Austrian judges, prosecutors boycott trials
- Liberty Times: People have the right to decide how to embrace Spring
- Exiles urge EU to impose sanctions on Iran guards
- Good performance of duty is best commitment: vice premier
- Libya warns Swiss embassy to hand over Swiss man
- Anti-India clashes in Kashmir leave 12 injured
- Germany's Lufthansa asks court to end pilot strike
- Eslite to hold vinyl record exhibition and sale next month
- Commercial Times: Strategy top, diplomacy only comes second
- Schmid avoids the chaos to take gold in skicross
- Afghan Cabinet: NATO airstrike kills 33 civilians
- European stocks steady as Fed rate hike fears ease
- Germany's Lange grabs bobsled gold
- Ron Jans appointed new Heerenveen coach
- MAC urges `Taishang' to help publicize ECFA
- EMI says Abbey Road studios not for sale
- On Canada's home ice, Dutch dominance takes over
- Ustyugov delivers in men's 15K mass start biathlon
- Dubai property chief believes prices near bottom
- UK politicians: Stop funding homeopathic products
- Gold medal hoopla 'stressful' for Neuner
- France warns EADS not to expect more aid on A400M
- Miller wins super-combined for 1st Olympic gold
- US seniors' marijuana use goes up as boomers age
- Magistrate's decision not seek reelection draws mixed reactions
- Rejuvenated Stuttgart faces Barcelona
- Tasha Tudor's children scrap for $2M Vt. estate
- Details posted on alleged CIA-flights to Poland
- Iran: work on 2 new enrichment sites to begin soon
- US women aren't scared of Sweden rematch
- Afghan Cabinet lowers toll from NATO airstrike
- Iraq does not expect OPEC output changes
- Witness: Blast hits city in Pakistan's Swat Valley
- Greece says EU lacks leadership in crisis
- Climate change should be national security issue: TV host
- Hans Blix to lead Arab Emirates nuclear panel
- UN warns of threat from hi-tech waste in 3rd World
- French designer sues Romanian firm over fake scent
- Russia helps Europe's space business
- Iraq police: 8 killed in village south of Baghdad
- India: No credible threats to sporting events
- Afghanistan battle shows war rarely fought to plan
- Afghan Cabinet: NATO airstrike kills 27 civilians
- Police say family of 8 killed in Iraq
- US stock futures rise modestly ahead of opening
- Campbell Soup 2Q profit up; US soup sales fall
- 2 British plane spotters detained in India
- Blast hits city in Pakistan's Swat Valley
- Ireland selects 3 newcomers for Brazil friendly
- Ferdinand, Vidic set to return to Man U defense
- Germany to start and end Euro campaign vs. Belgium
- Israeli rabbi and politician dies at 93
- Euro 2012 Qualifying Group A List
- Premier makes renewed push for innovation bill
- Oil near $80 as traders eye low interest rates
- Dubai Championships Results
- Japan to prepare for World Cup with 4 friendlies
- Envoy: US considering Georgia Afghan supply offer
- Turkey: 14 military leaders held over coup plot
- Cost cuts, higher sales boost Lowe's 4Q results
- WTA Tour Rankings
- ATP Rankings
- Scots make 4 changes to play Italy in Six Nations
- Unemployment rate drops to one-year low
- In ancient wall, scholar sees proof for Bible
- Afghan police: 15 killed in suicide bombing
- Absentee voting a must: president
- Worm hunters, Nazi spoons vie for odd-book prize
- Blast kills 8 in Pakistan's Swat Valley
- French air traffic controllers plan 4-day strike
- Students welcome Obama statue in Jakarta school
- World markets up as Fed rate hike talk diminishes
- Matfield cleared of striking Elsom in Super 14s
- Bomb scare halts Israeli postal service
- Council of Europe mediates in Albania crisis
- Details posted on alleged CIA-flights to Poland
- Swiss Embassy hands Swiss man over to Libya
- Government raises 2010 GDP growth forecast to 4.72%
- AP Sportlight
- UN warns about tech waste in developing world
- Peru buses crash head-on; 20 dead, 40 hurt
- Afghan police say Tora Bora commander killed
- Campbell Soup 2Q profit up; US soup sales fall
- Envoy: US considering Georgia Afghan supply offer
- NATO strikes that killed many Afghan civilians
- Bruce fined for criticizing referee
- EU pushes for ban on fishing for bluefin tuna
- Paris airport starts using full-body scanner
- Hungary's key interest rate cut to 5.75 percent
- 23 suspects to stand trial in China for CCTV fire
- Stock futures rise modestly ahead of opening
- Genzyme faces proxy challenge from Icahn
- Apple Daily: End tax exemption for servicemen, teachers
- Fan killed in skirmishes between rival supporters
- Wakefield fires Newton after drugs admission
- Cost cuts, higher sales boost Lowe's 4Q results
- Canadians students who survived sinking back home
- French refinery workers vote on widening strike
- Dubai property chief believes prices near bottom
- Glaxo leads FTSE fallers after US Senate's warning
- French refinery strike raises risk of gas shortage
- Capello visits unfinished England base
- Local climate change film launched to raise awareness
- Opposition calls for referendum over Iran crisis
- Newton fired, suspended after drugs admission
- Sarkozy: Resuming Mideast peace talks urgent
- Tevez should return in time to face Chelsea
- Stocks rise in early trading on earnings, M&A
- Bank of America hires 2 former Merrill executives
- Sao Paulo coach hospitalized after minor stroke
- 8 villagers killed south of Baghdad, some beheaded
- Olympiakos wary of Bordeaux in Champions League
- Stocks waver in early trading on earnings, M&A
- Ivory Coast: 2 dead in protest as crisis deepens
- Toyota receives grand jury subpoena for documents
- Sarkozy condemns assassination of Hamas official
- Obama puts forward $1 trillion US health care plan
- Capello visits unfinished WCup base with officials
- Yanukovych's party seeks Ukraine gov't dismissal
- In ancient wall, scholar sees proof for Bible
- Heirs to author, illustrator Tudor in estate fight
- Lufthansa pilots strike, upend airline travel
- Turkey: over 40 commanders held over coup plot
- Number of applicants for OTC listings to double to 40 this year
- UK's Brown to face Iraq inquiry next month
- Chavez ally leaves Venezuela's ruling party
- Iraq does not expect OPEC output changes
- Hungary's key interest rate cut to record low
- NATO airstrike kills at least 27 civilians
- AP source: NYC terrorism suspect plans plea deal
- McGregor in doubt to play Celtic following attack
- Thinking Big: Designers go for bulk
- Millions to attend Lantern Festival celebrations around the island
- Former owner Al-Fahim quits as Portsmouth chairman
- Lebanon's parliament rejects lowering voting age
- Toyota gets US grand jury subpoena for documents
- AP Interview: South Africa's top cop on World Cup
- European, US markets steady despite big Asia gains
- Egypt to receive stolen sarcophagus from US
- Hundreds of Paris flights canceled Tuesday
- British tourist missing after Bosnia bridge jump
- Obama: US cannot accept second best in education
- AP source: NYC terror suspect plans plea deal
- UK: Total of 8 forged passports used in Dubai hit
- Carlos Delgado eyes return to baseball
- Iran opposition calls for vote over candidate bans
- EU denies reports of aid package to Greece
- Obama puts forward last-ditch health care plan
- Malaysian Open Results
- 3 NYC police officers acquitted in sodomy case
- EU to follow UN lead on Iran's nuclear program
- Students return to US university after shooting
- UK oil exploration firm starts Falklands drilling
- Netherlands terror suspect fights US extradition
- Ronaldo says he will retire at the end of 2011
- Toyota receives grand jury subpoena for documents
- Mexico says economy shrank 6.5 percent in 2009
- Judge approves SEC-BofA settlement on Merrill deal
- France warns EADS not to expect more aid on A400M
- Lithuania: Testimony starts in IRA dissident case
- Greece Aegean, Olympic announce merger
- Peru buses crash head-on; 28 dead, 40 hurt
- Dutch queen meets PM on forming interim govt
- AP Interview: South Africa's top cop on World Cup
- US Navy: Tanzanian-flagged ship fights off pirates
- Germany: Church offers apology to abuse victims
- German Catholic church apologizes to abuse victims
- UK: Total of 8 forged passports used in Dubai hit
- Reader's Digest exits bankruptcy with less debt
- KMT forces Taipei County chief out of year-end race
- Taiwan's economy exits recession, says gov't
- Obama's health care plan limits insurance rates
- U.S. paints grim picture of Taiwan air defense
- Legislature needs criteria for ECFA review: Wang
- Lawmakers want MOEA cancel contract over risks