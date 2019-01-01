英文新聞列表 English News List
- Japan warns of fanning nationalism in China feud
- NATO says 9 service members killed in crash
- Taiwan Film Festival opens in Slovakia
- Asylum seekers protest at Sydney detention center
- Michael Douglas attends NYC `Wall Street' premiere
- Arrest warrant issued in Washington acid hoax
- Jeter helps Yankees to `monumental' win over Rays
- 14th tropical depression forms in Atlantic
- Calif. charter schools get $1M nod on 'Oprah'
- Prizes honor studies in vision loss, obesity
- Report: Global cost of dementia is soaring
- Jennifer Grey is top scorer at 'Dancing' premiere
- US report: Obesity hurts wallet and health
- China fines Toyota finance arm for alleged bribery
- Hong Kongers criticize Philippines hostage report
- England continues Pakistan series amid new claims
- Fed to ponder whether bolder action needed
- Taiwan aiming for logistics cooperation with China
- Rocket with secret satellite launched from Calif.
- Van carrying 30 kids plunges into Pakistani river
- Commonwealth Games "may not happen": NZ manager
- In truce, Hurd gets HP's all-clear for Oracle job
- China Times: Disaster prevention takes precedence over relief
- Cute and collectible top Toys R Us 'hot toy' list
- AT&T to sell satellite-enabled smart phone
- Military gay ban becomes election-year hot button
- NZ manager says Commonwealth Games may not happen
- NATO says 9 service members killed in copter crash
- US hails Iran sanctions, but experts doubt results
- US considering whether to label engineered fish
- Igor heads for Newfoundland after passing Bermuda
- Euro up slightly vs US dollar ahead of Fed meeting
- Free early-childhood education introduced for some children
- Taiwan shares close up 0.11 percent
- Iran's paramilitary force gets new missile
- Blast kills 2 Iraqi soldiers in country's north
- Sweden's Vattenfall to cut CO2 exposure
- Report: Asif ex-girlfriend receives death threats
- Australian general denies soldier died needlessly
- China to toughen energy-efficiency standards
- PM wants Israeli troops at Palestinian border
- 2 companies charged over Malaysia mall collapse
- NATO says 9 troops killed in helicopter crash
- Taiwan, Mongolia in charter flight talks: MOFA
- Report: Thai schools caught in Muslim insurgency
- Kashmiri protesters jeer visiting Indian lawmakers
- Malaysia sets ambitious $444 bln investment target
- Iran criticizes its diplomats' defections
- Report: Asif ex-girlfriend receives death threats
- Airline industry rebounding strongly, group says
- Somalia's prime minister resigns amid tensions
- Wis. governor says he's troubled by 'sexting' DA
- Iraqi wheelchair tennis thrives in wake of war
- Somalia's prime minister resigns amid tensions
- French envoy urges sacrifices from Mideast leaders
- 2 arrested in slaying of Vietnamese official
- Scottish driller finds oil off Greenland coast
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- World shares rise amid hopes for Fed action
- UK spies spill secrets in official history of MI6
- Lohan again faces jail after arrest warrant issued
- Nobel laureate urges less meat consumption
- Economic Daily News: Properly understanding wealth gap
- Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Atlantic Ocean
- Int'l court to launch cases in Kenya violence
- Greek truckers to march on parliament
- UK public sector borrowing sets record for August
- France pledges $1.4B to AIDS, TB, malaria fund
- Bayern chairman shrugs off poor Bundesliga start
- Hordes flock to board Spanish galleon at Wushi Harbor
- 2 police killed in Algeria by homemade bomb
- Iraq signs deal with Swiss to boost cargo fleet
- Dutch government to cut spending in 2011
- FBI says it supplied fake bomb in Chicago plot
- Malaysia aims for developed status, seeks $444 bln
- Van carrying 30 kids plunges into Pakistan river
- Iran criticizes its diplomats' defections
- 27 multinationals formalize pledges to invest more in Taiwan
- Ireland sells $2B in bonds as debt fears ease
- Opel makes (EURO)500 million plant expansion in Hungary
- Inter and Cesena form strange pair atop Serie A
- Russia's rights groups protest prosecutors' action
- APNewsBreak: Poles urged to probe CIA prison acts
- Nadal to play at Queen's Club in 2011
- US urges Iran to return to nuclear talks
- Premier wants Israeli troops at Palestinian border
- Scottish driller finds oil off Greenland coast
- Russia's Arctic holds 100 Bln tons of oil, gas
- Greece raises (EURO)300m in T-Bill auction
- Sweden's Vattenfall to cut CO2 exposure
- Solid European bond auctions lift market sentiment
- Fabregas out for up to 3 weeks
- Typhoon victims offered temporary jobs
- Avalanche kills 2 Indian army mountaineers
- Ireland sells $2B in bonds as debt fears ease
- Oil slips to near $74 ahead of key Fed meeting
- Blanc: Rebuilding France starts from bottom
- Int'l court to launch cases in Kenya violence
- China shares edge higher in lax pre-holiday trade
- APNewsBreak: Poles urged to probe CIA prison acts
- Airline industry rebounding strongly, group says
- Swiss women poised to claim Cabinet majority
- Kim Jong Il may promote son at NKorea party meet
- Tashkent Open Results
- Dulgheru leads good day for seeds at Tashkent Open
- CommGames in jeopardy with less than 2 weeks to go
- Unicredit CEO Profumo fights for job
- China-Japan spat could derail gas drilling talks
- Fubon Financial to open insurance unit in China by year-end
- Anderson poses naked for gay magazine
- Czech police, firefighters protest salary cuts
- Luxgen Motor to start exporting in Q4
- Lame dog dumped in UK is media star
- Interpol worried about spike in extremist websites
- American shot dead in southern Philippines
- Iraq signs deal to boost cargo fleet
- Stock futures narrowly mixed ahead of Fed meeting
- Indonesia to vaccinate 400,000 dogs against rabies
- Arsene Wenger accepts improper conduct charge
- Footbridge collapse injures 23 in Indian capital
- EU parliament wants better gas supply cooperation
- Guyana bowls first against South Australia
- British man, 70, arrested in NW Pakistan
- 9 NATO troops killed in Afghan helicopter crash
- Greek truckers march on parliament
- Malaysia mulls letting currency trade offshore
- Talks under way to avert Serie A strike
- Asylum seekers end rooftop protest in Australia
- Hamas: Official arrested in Egypt falsely accused
- Court convicts ex-executive in VW scandal
- Burberry set for star-studded London show
- Dutch government to cut spending in 2011
- Contador sees Vuelta winner Nibali as Tour rival
- Relics from historic gunboat on display
- Injured Kallis out of Champions League Twenty20
- Nepal's ex-king barred from traditional ceremony
- Rights group: Ukraine must step up media freedom
- Italian cyclist Rossi arrested in doping raid
- Report: Italian police probe Vatican bank
- Russia: grain export ban may be lifted this year
- Inter captain Zanetti out with chest problem
- UN sends crisis team to Nigeria after lead deaths
- China knocks US-ASEAN statement on South China Sea
- Church prays for Sudan peace before freedom vote
- Russia's Arctic holds 100 Bln tons of oil, gas
- United opens League Cup defense against Scunthorpe
- UN: China succeeds in sharply reducing poverty
- Competition hurts ConAgra 1st-quarter net income
- Ponting says Pakistan team should not be banned
- Red Cross: Urban dwellers suffer disaster risks
- Fed ponders next steps, if any, to spur US economy
- Irish sell $2B in bonds as eurozone debt fears ebb
- Greek truckers march to parliament
- Injured Kallis out of Champions League Twenty20
- Damage to Kaohsiung aquaculture sector totals NT$470 million
- Greenpeace says it is aboard oil ship off UK coast
- US man gets up to 60 years for homeless murders
- Bremen defender Boenisch out for up to 6 months
- 9 NATO troops killed in helicopter crash
- Iran's Revolutionary Guard gets new missile
- Church prays for Sudan peace before freedom vote
- Church abuse case reported in Spain
- Home construction jumps 10.5 pct in August
- Egypt Cabinet delays meeting on Madinaty dispute
- Spain raises $9.15 billion in bond auction
- Stock futures rise on jump in housing starts
- South Korea's Hyundai Motor opens plant in Russia
- Tropical Storm Georgette forms in the Pacific
- Deutsche Bank to offer (EURO)25 per share for Postbank
- Guyana vs. South Australia Scores
- Debate on possible fault line under nuclear power plant deadlocked
- UN panel finds probes in Gaza war crimes wanting
- EU parliament wants better gas supply cooperation
- Taiwanese dancer plans holiday performance at Foxconn
- Nigeria: Total warns oil bill will hurt industry
- Aretha Franklin's son severely beaten in Detroit
- Police demolish shacks in Cape Town, clashes erupt
- Jordan lays cornerstone of first 'green' building
- UN panel finds probes into Gaza war crimes wanting
- Moldova is part of Europe, British official says
- Handball body to pay clubs from 2011 worlds income
- Vatican claims transparency amid laundering probe
- Ferguson, Borgas power South Australia to 191-6
- Twitter hack opens popups, causes havoc
- Dutch government to cut benefits in 2011
- UK spies spill secrets in official history of MI6
- China police apologize to hard-hitting magazine
- Russia: grain export ban may be lifted this year
- NASCAR warns RCR on Bowyer's Chase-clinching car
- Hurricane Igor hits Canada with heavy rains
- Cambodian court tries Australian for child sex
- SA Olympic body: We didn't derail Cape Town bid
- Red Cross signatories meet to observe Kinmen Agreement anniversary
- Reclusive World War II heroine to be buried
- Charity auction lets you buy celeb Twitter friends
- China launches first cross-border air strike drill
- Governor troubled by 'sexting' prosecutor
- Stocks waver ahead of Federal Reserve decisions
- Greek truckers march to parliament
- Taiwan to upgrade environmental agency to ministry
- British woman denies making threat to kill Pope
- UN agency: 40 youths murdered daily in Europe
- Bosnian police arrest criminal group
- World's oldest man marks 114th birthday in US
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- Iran claims double standard in death penalty cases
- Italian police probe Vatican bank officials
- Carnival's 3Q net income up, boosts 2010 outlook
- Report: Libya detains Canadian spy suspect
- Bebe set for Man United debut in League Cup
- Nigeria: Total warns oil bill will hurt industry
- Nieminen, Malisse reach 2nd round at Metz
- SA Olympic body: We didn't derail Cape Town bid
- Nigeria: President reinstates trip to US
- Ahmadinejad says capitalism faces defeat
- Matthaeus becomes Bulgaria's national coach
- EU will not appeal ruling on Taiwan LCD panel tariffs
- Iran claims double standard in death penalty cases
- South Australia beats Guyana by 15 runs
- South Australia beats Guyana by 15 runs
- South Australia beats Guyana by 15 runs
- South Australia beats Guyana by 15 runs
- South Australia beats Guyana by 15 runs
- South Australia beats Guyana by 15 runs
- South Australia beats Guyana by 15 runs
- Labors plans protest over minimum wage dispute
- Report: Libya detains Canadian spy suspect
- Report: Libya detains Canadian spy suspect
- Report: Libya detains Canadian spy suspect
- Parking ticket? Try yoga bends, US city says
- Report: Libya detains Canadian spy suspect
- Report: Libya detains Canadian spy suspect
- Parking ticket? Try yoga bends, US city says
- Parking ticket? Try yoga bends, US city says
- Report: Libya detains Canadian spy suspect
- Parking ticket? Try yoga bends, US city says
- Parking ticket? Try yoga bends, US city says
- Parking ticket? Try yoga bends, US city says
- GM, ABB to study uses for electric car batteries
- GM, ABB to study uses for electric car batteries
- GM, ABB to study uses for electric car batteries
- Japanese publisher to set up digital content center in Taiwan
- US Marine general against lifting gay ban
- US Marine general against lifting gay ban
- US Marine general against lifting gay ban
- US Marine general against lifting gay ban
- US Marine general against lifting gay ban
- US Marine general against lifting gay ban
- Screenwriter Irving Ravetch dies in Los Angeles
- Screenwriter Irving Ravetch dies in Los Angeles
- Screenwriter Irving Ravetch dies in Los Angeles
- Screenwriter Irving Ravetch dies in Los Angeles
- Screenwriter Irving Ravetch dies in Los Angeles
- Screenwriter Irving Ravetch dies in Los Angeles
- Dominica to allow night landings for first time
- Matthaeus becomes Bulgaria's national coach
- Matthaeus becomes Bulgaria's national coach
- Matthaeus becomes Bulgaria's national coach
- Matthaeus becomes Bulgaria's national coach
- Matthaeus becomes Bulgaria's national coach
- Matthaeus becomes Bulgaria's national coach
- Matthaeus becomes Bulgaria's national coach
- Czech police, firefighters protest salary cuts
- Czech police, firefighters protest salary cuts
- Czech police, firefighters protest salary cuts
- Czech police, firefighters protest salary cuts
- Czech police, firefighters protest salary cuts
- Czech police, firefighters protest salary cuts
- Czech police, firefighters protest salary cuts
- Czech police, firefighters protest salary cuts
- Czech police, firefighters protest salary cuts
- Czech police, firefighters protest salary cuts
- Czech police, firefighters protest salary cuts
- Czech police, firefighters protest salary cuts
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- US lawyer on trial in Russian child-sex case
- US lawyer on trial in Russian child-sex case
- Governor troubled by 'sexting' prosecutor
- Governor troubled by 'sexting' prosecutor
- Governor troubled by 'sexting' prosecutor
- Governor troubled by 'sexting' prosecutor
- Governor troubled by 'sexting' prosecutor
- Governor troubled by 'sexting' prosecutor
- Summit calls for reduction in distracted driving
- Summit calls for reduction in distracted driving
- Summit calls for reduction in distracted driving
- Summit calls for reduction in distracted driving
- Summit calls for reduction in distracted driving
- Summit calls for reduction in distracted driving
- Summit calls for reduction in distracted driving
- Summit calls for reduction in distracted driving
- Summit calls for reduction in distracted driving
- Summit calls for reduction in distracted driving
- Summit calls for reduction in distracted driving
- Summit calls for reduction in distracted driving
- Government to fund study trips to prestigious U.S. colleges
- Taiwan unveils English translation of ECFA
- Taiwanese shot in New Delhi recovering: Indian hospital
- Stocks waver ahead of Federal Reserve decisions
- Stocks waver ahead of Federal Reserve decisions
- Stocks waver ahead of Federal Reserve decisions
- Stocks waver ahead of Federal Reserve decisions
- Stocks waver ahead of Federal Reserve decisions
- Stocks waver ahead of Federal Reserve decisions
- Redbacks seal 4th straight win in Champions League
- Redbacks seal 4th straight win in Champions League
- Redbacks seal 4th straight win in Champions League
- Redbacks seal 4th straight win in Champions League
- Redbacks seal 4th straight win in Champions League
- Redbacks seal 4th straight win in Champions League
- Redbacks seal 4th straight win in Champions League
- Irish sell $2B in bonds as eurozone debt fears ebb
- Irish sell $2B in bonds as eurozone debt fears ebb
- Irish sell $2B in bonds as eurozone debt fears ebb
- Irish sell $2B in bonds as eurozone debt fears ebb
- Irish sell $2B in bonds as eurozone debt fears ebb
- Irish sell $2B in bonds as eurozone debt fears ebb
- Irish sell $2B in bonds as eurozone debt fears ebb
- Irish sell $2B in bonds as eurozone debt fears ebb
- Irish sell $2B in bonds as eurozone debt fears ebb
- Irish sell $2B in bonds as eurozone debt fears ebb
- Irish sell $2B in bonds as eurozone debt fears ebb
- Irish sell $2B in bonds as eurozone debt fears ebb
- Fanapi losses surpass NT$4.5 billion
- US senators push new renewable energy mandate bill
- US senators push new renewable energy mandate bill
- US senators push new renewable energy mandate bill
- US senators push new renewable energy mandate bill
- US senators push new renewable energy mandate bill
- US senators push new renewable energy mandate bill
- US senators push new renewable energy mandate bill
- US senators push new renewable energy mandate bill
- US senators push new renewable energy mandate bill
- US senators push new renewable energy mandate bill
- US senators push new renewable energy mandate bill
- US senators push new renewable energy mandate bill
- Wolfsburg's Ziani faces 3-month injury break
- Wolfsburg's Ziani faces 3-month injury break
- Wolfsburg's Ziani faces 3-month injury break
- Wolfsburg's Ziani faces 3-month injury break
- Wolfsburg's Ziani faces 3-month injury break
- Wolfsburg's Ziani faces 3-month injury break
- Wolfsburg's Ziani faces 3-month injury break
- Lions bat first vs. Bangalore in Champions League
- Lions bat first vs. Bangalore in Champions League
- Lions bat first vs. Bangalore in Champions League
- Lions bat first vs. Bangalore in Champions League
- Lions bat first vs. Bangalore in Champions League
- Lions bat first vs. Bangalore in Champions League
- Lions bat first vs. Bangalore in Champions League
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- Kim Jong Il may promote son at NKorea party meet
- Kim Jong Il may promote son at NKorea party meet
- Kim Jong Il may promote son at NKorea party meet
- Kim Jong Il may promote son at NKorea party meet
- Kim Jong Il may promote son at NKorea party meet
- Kim Jong Il may promote son at NKorea party meet
- Kim Jong Il may promote son at NKorea party meet
- Kim Jong Il may promote son at NKorea party meet
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- Report: Monkeys harmed by trappers in Mauritius
- Afghan reporter is detained by US military
- Afghan reporter is detained by US military
- Afghan reporter is detained by US military
- Afghan reporter is detained by US military
- Afghan reporter is detained by US military
- Afghan reporter is detained by US military
- Afghan reporter is detained by US military
- Moscow police disperse gay rally
- Moscow police disperse gay rally
- Moscow police disperse gay rally
- Moscow police disperse gay rally
- Moscow police disperse gay rally
- Moscow police disperse gay rally
- Dutch Cabinet cuts spending in 2011; more to come
- Dutch Cabinet cuts spending in 2011; more to come
- Dutch Cabinet cuts spending in 2011; more to come
- Dutch Cabinet cuts spending in 2011; more to come
- Dutch Cabinet cuts spending in 2011; more to come
- Dutch Cabinet cuts spending in 2011; more to come
- Man chosen to lead Marines against lifting gay ban
- Man chosen to lead Marines against lifting gay ban
- Man chosen to lead Marines against lifting gay ban
- Man chosen to lead Marines against lifting gay ban
- Man chosen to lead Marines against lifting gay ban
- Man chosen to lead Marines against lifting gay ban
- Dollar mixed ahead of key Fed announcement
- Dollar mixed ahead of key Fed announcement
- Dollar mixed ahead of key Fed announcement
- Dollar mixed ahead of key Fed announcement
- Dollar mixed ahead of key Fed announcement
- Dollar mixed ahead of key Fed announcement
- Lions bat first vs. Bangalore in Champions League
- Lions bat first vs. Bangalore in Champions League
- Lions bat first vs. Bangalore in Champions League
- Lions bat first vs. Bangalore in Champions League
- Lions bat first vs. Bangalore in Champions League
- Lions bat first vs. Bangalore in Champions League
- Lions bat first vs. Bangalore in Champions League
- Nigeria: Dead body found in airplane wheel well
- Nigeria: Dead body found in airplane wheel well
- Nigeria: Dead body found in airplane wheel well
- Nigeria: Dead body found in airplane wheel well
- Nigeria: Dead body found in airplane wheel well
- Nigeria: Dead body found in airplane wheel well
- Summit calls for reduction in distracted driving
- Bill Clinton: Economy, disasters imperil millions
- Ahmadinejad says capitalism faces defeat
- Pakistan tour ends with one-day decider
- Stocks drop as Fed unease builds
- Guyana vs. South Australia Scoreboard
- Clorox sells auto care business for $780 million
- Redbacks seal 4th straight win in Champions League
- Germany's Infineon ups quarterly outlook
- French minister heads to Mali amid hostage crisis
- 27 multinationals formalize pledges of Taiwan investment
- Nobel laureate urges less meat consumption
- Van carrying 30 kids plunges into Pakistan river
- North Korea to hold key party convention next week to elect new leader
- AIG mulls options after China scraps deal
- London-based Taiwanese designer grabs attention at London Fashion Week
- Free early-childhood education introduced for some children
- Buying a home in Taipei impossible? Not for some young Taiwanese
- Taiwan, Mongolia in charter flight talks: MOFA
- Taiwan Film Festival opens in Slovakia
- NATO says 9 troops killed in helicopter crash
- Igor heads for Newfoundland after passing Bermuda
- EU offers US$1.3 billion to reduce poverty
- Political stalemate looms in Sweden amid far-right rise
- Virginia to execute first woman in almost 100 years
- FBI's authority
- China rules out fence-mending meeting with Japan
- Asylum seekers protest at Sydney detention center
- Report: Thai schools caught in Muslim insurgency
- Turkish conditions for meeting with Israel unacceptable: Peres
- Thousands of Yemenis flee battle with al-Qaida
- Hostage report
- Gender gap
- Drone industry thrives in post-Sept. 11 world
- Fomenting hatred of Muslims hurts U.S.
- Why Taiwan should care about Liao Yiwu
- Optimism, worries amid new rush to tap oil in West
- Experts search Egypt's pharaonic past for climate change solution
- Cyprus clinic at center of human egg trafficking investigations
- California utility stumbles on 1.4m years old fossils
- Fish or frankenfish? FDA weighs altered salmon
- Lady Gaga rallies opposition to gays ban
- Milan fashion moves downtown
- Grey is top scorer at 'Dancing With the Stars' premiere
- Arrest warrant issued for Lohan, jail possible
- Banton's trial
- IMAX cinemas
- Flood pants are back for men. Are they ready?
- U.S. urged to delay approving genetically modified salmon
- AirAsia X to launch Japan route
- Google says over 30 million people using Google Apps
- Cyber protest disrupts U.S. recording industry website
- U.S. Fed likely to sit tight ahead of mid-term elections
- PSA says it will build plant in China
- S.Korea considers tunnels to China
- AIA sets date for US$15 billion Hong Kong IPO, says report
- Nokia rejects rumors of new mobile phone delay
- Canon to build new plant in Thailand
- 'Clickjacking' ruse
- Air seat surcharge helps cutting poverty
- Rwanda to meet child death reduction target
- Fraud complaints haunt Afghan vote
- Taiwan shares close up 0.11 percent
- U.S. stocks rise, S&P 500 climbs to four-month high on earnings
- Asian stocks mixed ahead of Fed meeting
- U.S. dollar rangebound in Asia ahead of Fed meeting
- Oil prices down in Asian trade
- A dram will do you on a Scotland whisky tour, but why stop there?
- Messi-less Barca target first home league win
- Fennell says nations 'shocked' at athletes' village
- Aussie Davis Cup loss 'shattering': Rafter
- Squash: David's at the double in pursuit of record
- Jeter helps Yankees to 'monumental' win over Rays
- Badminton: World no. 1 Lee eyes Japan Open title
- China eye Asian Cup semis, World Cup finals
- Snooker star asks about bonus before perfect break
- Colin Quinn's 1-man show is Broadway bound
- Egyptian police crack down on anti-Mubarak protest
- Key US Republican to vote against lifting gay ban
- Italian police seize $30M from Vatican in probe
- Police break up gay rally in Russian capital
- Abbott plans 3,000 job cuts tied to Solvay deal
- Serie A strike for this weekend postponed
- Ohuruogu withdraws from Commonwealth Games
- Obama's aunt says US obligated to make her citizen
- Serb teens jailed for attacking liberal columnist
- ATP-BCR Open Romania Results
- US firm says modified salmon should get same label
- Thierry Henry sidelined by sprained knee
- Burberry unveils star-studded London fashion show
- Paulo Bento is new Portugal coach
- Experts: Airlines can be fooled by pregnant women
- Paris Hilton blocked from entering Japan
- Jill Johnston, lesbian-feminist writer, dies at 81
- Cape Town asks if 2020 bid would be considered
- Egyptian police crack down on anti-Mubarak protest
- Romanian official accuses party of demanding bribe
- MetroPCS fires up cutting-edge wireless network
- Japan officials delay Paris Hilton from entering
- Serie A strike for this weekend postponed
- Senate repeal of ban on gays in military falters
- Swiss women poised to claim Cabinet majority
- Twitter hack opens popups, causes havoc
- Highveld Lions vs. Bangalore Scores
- Actress Elisabeth Moss files for divorce
- French premier urges EU plan for illegal Roma
- Nigeria: 2 die in targeted Muslim sect slayings
- Police demolish shacks in Cape Town, clashes erupt
- Afridi: Riaz hit by Trott, called a 'match-fixer'
- Pakistan tour ends with one-day decider
- Afridi: Riaz hit by Trott, called a 'match-fixer'
- EU aims to comply with WTO ruling on tech tariffs
- Bangalore chases 160 for a place in the semifinals
- Fires burn much of national park in Brazil
- Egypt delays meeting on sensitive land dispute
- Italian police seize $30 mln from Vatican in probe
- Seeded Hanescu, Gimeno-Traver lose, Chardy goes through to second round
- Company says modified salmon should get same label
- UN panel criticizes Israel, Hamas over Gaza probes
- Yemeni officials deny reports cleric surrounded
- Clerc signs deal with Nice in bid to revive career
- Fidel Castro meets with Japanese activists
- Not many takers for BP Gulf rig worker fund
- Wyclef Jean leaves Haiti politics to promote album
- Chardy reaches 2nd round at BCR Open, Hanescu out
- Deutsche Bank sees Q3 loss on Postbank charge
- Japan officials delay Paris Hilton from entering
- Yemeni officials deny reports cleric surrounded
- Kansas airman with HIV charged with assault
- US governor won't reconsider clemency request
- Tonga's Maka accused of exploiting illegal worker
- Ujfalusi banned for 2 games for tackle on Messi
- Afghan reporter is detained by NATO-Afghan force
- Russia's 16-year WTO bid faces many hurdles
- Brindisi new coach at Argentine club Huracan
- EU aims to comply with WTO ruling on tech tariffs
- US court revives SEC's lawsuit vs Mark Cuban
- Burberry unveils star-studded London fashion show
- Clinton pushes Sudan on referendum
- Israel warns of violence if peace talks fail
- UK: No elections next year in Turks and Caicos
- Archaeologists find theater box at Herod's palace
- Reclusive World War II heroine buried with honors
- Fed signals it will take further steps if needed
- Clinton helps launch clean cook stove initiative
- A look at the Fed's August, September statements
- O'Reilly, Maher both have old O'Donnell footage
- 3 Dominican cops suspected in deadly drug deal
- Bangalore beats Highveld by 6 wickets
- US inmate attempts suicide hours before execution
- Cessna cuts 700 jobs, blames stalled recovery
- ACLU sues Pittsburgh police over post-G-20 conduct
- Kohli seals place in semifinals for Bangalore
- US consecrative candidate haunted by old TV clips
- Big powers talk climate, but no grand deal sighted
- Lions vs. Bangalore Scoreboard
- Canadian company says good gold prosects in Cyprus
- Republicans block bill to lift US military gay ban
- Former Greek PM to testify on real estate scandal
- Stocks climb as Fed leaves door open for stimulus
- Al-Qaida claims kidnapping of 5 French in Niger
- US dad sorry for storming school bus, threats
- Treasurys rise after Fed hints at future stimulus
- Gas leak cleared in Grenada village
- Spokeswoman: Aretha Franklin's son severely beaten
- Cher ending Vegas show Feb. 5 after some 200 shows
- Lohan satisfied after settling NYC E-Trade lawsuit
- Ahmadinejad blames capitalism for poverty
- Mogadishu mayor aims to restore basics amid rubble
- 9 NATO troops die in Afghan chopper crash
- Big powers talk climate, no grand deal sighted
- Oil drops as traders worry about demand
- US expects closer ties between NATO and Russia
- Kohli seals place in semifinals for Bangalore
- Oprah Winfrey speaks up on 'Sesame' season opener
- German Football Results
- Athletic, Osasuna pick up Spanish league wins
- US execution delayed after suicide attempt
- Senators pushing new renewable US energy bill
- Stocks mixed as Fed leaves door open for stimulus
- Greek truckers protest outside parliament
- Kohlschreiber, Simon reach 2nd round at Metz
- US state faces lawsuit over inmates with HIV
- Reclusive World War II heroine buried with honors
- Broncos say no signs McKinley was suicidal
- Mideast peacemakers cancel conference amid rancor
- Archaeologists find theater box at Herod's palace
- Adobe 3Q net income soars as revenue climbs
- Treasurys jump after Fed hints at future stimulus
- Chileans optimistic for early October miner rescue
- English Football Results
- Scottish Football Results
- US expects closer ties Russia-NATO ties
- Man in Brazil amasses $259K in traffic fines
- German Football Summaries
- Dollar slammed after Fed says it could do more
- Discus champ Samuels out of Commonwealth Games
- Al-Qaida claims kidnapping of 5 French in Niger
- Adobe 3Q net income soars as revenue climbs
- Greek truckers camped outside parliament
- Top economic adviser to leave White House
- Arsenal ousts Spurs from League Cup with 4-1 win
- Idowu withdraws from Commonwealth Games
- Landslide kills 5 in flood-stricken Mexico
- Fed moves closer to new action to help economy
- Chavez allies play on sabotage claims before vote
- US consumer groups seek label for modified salmon
- The state of 4G wireless at a glance
- Uncapped Ingram, Theron called up to SA squad
- Van Buyten earns Bayern Munich welcome win
- Estranged husband seeks half Betancourt's assets
- US couple going to prison for son's hog-tying
- Unicredit CEO Profumo reportedly resigns
- Orange juice jumps on supply worries
- Guilty plea in NY in Disney insider trading scheme
- Body of Texas man recovered as rain finally eases
- Ronaldo scores first as Madrid beats Espanyol 3-0
- ANSA: Unicredit CEO Profumo resigns
- US Senate panel approves Australia, UK treaties
- 'Dancing With the Stars' TV's opening night winner
- Experts: Caribbean corals could face record bleach
- Britain: No election next year in Turks and Caicos
- Ronaldo scores first as Madrid beats Espanyol 3-0
- Ronaldo scores as Madrid beats Espanyol 3-0
- Nigeria: Election chief suggests April polls
- Guilty plea in NY in Disney insider trading scheme
- Nigeria: 2 die in slayings linked to Muslim sect
- Top eBay e-commerce executive steps down
- Japan officials delay Paris Hilton from entering
- Former World Cup referee arrested in NYC
- Rangers routs Dunfermline in Scottish League Cup
- Uncapped Ingram, Theron called up to SA squad
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- Brown wants executions to resume in California
- Arsenal fears defender Gibbs has broken foot again
- AT&T selling satellite-enabled smart phone
- Jackson Jr. denies report about Blagojevich funds
- Mideast peacemakers push Israel on settlements
- Withdrawals add to Commonwealth Games troubles
- Commonwealth Games at risk with under 2 weeks left
- Lawsuit claims US bishop coerced males into sex
- Holder: 'Mockingbird' has lessons for terror fight
- Judge to rule Friday on Witt's return to Air Force
- Tea party: energy, money, peace with Republicans
- Microsoft raises dividend 23 percent to 16 cents
- HASH(0x9d9802c)
- HASH(0x9cb10a4)
- HASH(0x9e5d710)
- HASH(0x9a6921c)
- HASH(0x9be58a4)
- HASH(0x9b23350)
- Moonshine still a popular drink with hobbyists
- Gluten-free has gone big time, but why so popular?
- Want to save energy; paint your roof white
- AP Poll: Health care law making us muddle-minded
- Adobe 3Q net income soars, outlook disappoints
- CEO: Relativity Media to exceed $2B in revenue
- `Survival gardens' can help save elusive cash
- Lawyer: US bomb suspect not 'traditional bad guy'
- Notre Dame, Navy to play in Ireland in 2012
- Drug case delays Paris Hilton from entering Japan
- Widow of Guatemalan killed by LAPD wants justice
- Moyes felt like grabbing fan after bottle attack
- Lawsuit claims Bishop Long coerced males into sex
- Sports minister expects more games withdrawals
- High court won't block execution of US woman
- Afghanistan helicopter crash kills 9 NATO troops
- Afghan reporter held in Taliban propaganda probe
- Former World Cup referee arrested in NYC
- AP Poll: Americans confused by new health care law
- Lawyer: Bomb suspect not 'traditional bad guy'
- Typhoon flooding kills 13 in China, dozens missing
- Bedbug experts bring samples to Chicago-area hotel
- Judge to rule lesbian's return to US Air Force
- CEO: Relativity Media to exceed $2B in revenue
- DREAM Act dies with rejection of defense bill
- Vick to start at QB for Eagles
- Asian stock markets mixed after Fed meeting
- David Hasselhoff leaves 'Dancing'
- China Times: Urban aesthetics cannot withstand flood disaster
- Swimming to offer alternatives if Games canceled
- Oklahoma City's Krstic undergoes surgery on finger
- K-Rod to face NY contempt charge
- Mexico photographer, Argentina reporter win awards
- 3 police killed days after Indonesian terror raids
- Asian stocks post modest gains after Fed meeting
- China premier threatens Japan over boat dispute
- New Zealand PM fears for Commonwealth Games future
- Mendoza leads Crew past Santos Laguna
- Mexican mob beats 2 alleged kidnappers to death
- China-Japan spat could derail gas drilling talks
- British ship captain shot dead in Philippines
- Epistar, Toyota Gosei to set up joint venture
- New owner saves Newcastle Jets from folding
- Cruz Azul, Toronto draw 0-0
- Talk of the day -- The Kaohsiung flooding blame game
- Detectives: McKinley spoke of suicide
- US military postpones 2 Guam buildup decisions
- China premier threatens Japan over boat dispute
- Police: Indiana kids died after 10 hours in closet
- Oil hovers near $75 after US supplies increase
- 74 pilot whales stranded on New Zealand beach
- Taiwan raises travel alert for New Delhi, Mumbai to orange
- Hoff the show: David Hasselhoff leaves 'Dancing'
- Phillies beat Braves, close on NL East crown
- UN anti-poverty goals get new financial pledges
- Asian stocks post modest gains after Fed meeting
- Yankees extend lead over Rays
- US conservative candidate haunted by old TV clips
- Cruz Azul, Toronto 0-0 in CCL
- UN promotes health campaign for women, children
- Rafael Nadal gets royal treatment in Thailand
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Japan delays Paris Hilton's entry after drug case
- UN promotes health campaign for women, children
- Apple Daily: Tertiary education waste
- For Obama, time to remind the world of his agenda
- Australian baby orphaned by car crash dies
- Demi Moore suing Australian magazine over photos
- Dems' plea to core voters: We need you fired up
- Israeli jurist on Gaza flotilla inquiry dies at 93
- White House looks to boost health law at 6 months
- Commonwealth Games chief rushing to New Delhi
- Paris Hilton denied entry into Japan
- Realtor to recruit 1,000 employees in Q4
- Book says aides doubt Obama's Afghan strategy
- UK minister attacks pursuit of quick profits
- Colombian president supports Shakira at NYC show
- Euro above $1.33 following Fed comments
- Japan denies Paris Hilton entry after drug case
- Suspect in Chicago bomb plot due in court
- Siemens to take $1.8 billion charge
- Kazakh natural gas pipeline ruptures
- Israel security guard kills protester in Jerusalem
- Entrapment likely issue in Chicago bomb plot
- Palestinian leader hints at settlement compromise
- Former case manager pleads not guilty to contempt
- Report: Scotland delays Comm. Games trip
- Race for F1 title shifts back to Singapore
- Chimps' future prompts debate over US primate lab
- Deutsche Bank shares drop on expected 3Q loss
- Ishikawa, Noh set for showdown in Panasonic Open
- Commonwealth Games chief rushing to New Delhi
- Oil hovers above $75 after US supplies increase
- U.S.-Taiwan defense industry conference slated for Oct. 3
- Japan bars Paris Hilton because of drug plea
- Swiss women claim majority of seats in Cabinet
- Scotland delays departure to Commonwealth Games
- Taipei 3C fair to highlight 3D products
- HSBC to sponsor Abu Dhabi tournament
- Typhoon flooding kills 18 in China, dozens missing
- Ex-aide of Bosnian Serb murderer pleads not guilty
- Iran displays advanced missile at military parade
- WADA cracks down on black market drugs
- World markets mostly lower following Fed message
- Romania needs to borrow $7.9 billion in 2011
- 1 dissent again on Bank of England rate decision
- CommGames England chairman: Delhi on knife-edge
- Cancellara to defend time trial world title
- Lack of funding means final curtain for `Doctor Dog'
- Palestinian leader hints at settlement compromise
- HSBC to sponsor Abu Dhabi tournament
- Bomb attack kills 7 people in western Iran
- Elsom confident despite Wallabies losing streak
- 5.9 earthquake reported near Peru's coast
- Digital technology sector No.1 applicant for invention patents: IPO
- Group urges engagement with authoritarian Eritrea
- Prost! Munich toasts 200 years of Oktoberfest
- UK minister attacks pursuit of quick profits
- Iceland cuts base rate by 0.75 pct to 6.25 pct
- TD Georgette moving across Gulf of California
- Economic Daily News: Wage hike falls short of expectations
- French minister in Mali amid hostage standoff
- Google's 'Street View' banned for privacy invasion
- Former Ethiopian cadets stranded in Kyrgyzstan
- Holocaust denier tours Nazi sites in Poland
- Guinea proposes Oct. 10 for delayed election
- Taiwan stresses importance of regional tourism cooperation
- Japan bars Paris Hilton after drug plea
- Ovtcharov suspended over positive doping test
- Croatian workers protest against shipyard sale
- Dog poop has bright side: Powering US park lamp
- Group urges engagement with authoritarian Eritrea
- Another protester dies in unrest in Indian Kashmir
- Hamas action to catch spies spreads panic in Gaza
- Bomb attack kills 10 people in western Iran
- Dubai official sees UAE economic growth in 2010
- President visits flood-affected areas in southern Taiwan
- Russia confident its Arctic claim will succeed
- 80 pilot whales stranded on New Zealand beach
- Russia requests extradition of Chechen separatist
- Mexico suspends Vela, Juarez for 6 months
- Scotland is 1st to delay departure to CommGames
- Greek truckers block highways
- Rampl replaces Unicredit CEO Profumo
- Central bank expected to raise key interest rate again: analysts
- Thousands protest in Romania austerity measures
- Egypt PM defends property developers in dispute
- Croatian president strips army criminals of ranks
- Obama aide's exit could be prelude to more changes
- World markets mostly lower following Fed message
- Portugal's borrowing costs jump again in bond sale
- Novartis gains US approval for new MS drug
- Report limits blame over Manila hostage crisis
- Virginia could execute 1st woman in nearly century
- Police chief: Threat of attack on France hits peak
- UNHCR: At least 40 Iraqis sent home from Europe
- Film festival to weave shared cinematic memories
- Liverpool talking with potential investors
- Line Test
- Weather factors more worrying than possible solar flare: power company
- Portugal's borrowing costs jump again in bond sale
- Oil rises above $75 as US dollar weakens
- Czechs halt Google's 'Street View,' cite privacy
- Indonesian attorney general told to step down
- Bosnian police arrest 60 for suspected smuggling
- Stock futures edge lower ahead of opening
- World Golf Glance
- Three Taiwanese return after New Delhi shooting
- Pentagon official says US supports Lebanon's army
- Rampl to be interim CEO at Unicredit
- Magazine digest -- Skincare guru stages comeback with new brand
- Wayamba wins toss, bats first vs. Central Stags
- Curfew eased during pause in India Kashmir unrest
- Russia confident its Arctic claim will succeed
- EU Parliament OKs financial supervision law
- Lehman wins the Payne Stewart Award
- Cereal sales give lift to General Mills 1Q results
- New Portugal coach Bento sets sights on Euro 2012
- All Blacks can be beaten, says Wallabies captain
- KMT vows to seize at least three cities in year-end elections
- Egypt accuses Israel of 'chutzpah' in nuclear meet
- Obama's aunt not sorry she accepted public housing
- Czechs wants to host Euro U-21 in 2013
- Spain jails Kurd for shoe toss at Turkish premier
- Germany OKs health care spending cuts
- Spanish region votes on regulating bull festivals
- A Tiger Woods book worth reading
- Croatian workers protest against shipyard sale
- Bomb blast in Afghanistan kills Danish soldier
- AP Exclusive: Palestinian hints at settlement deal
- John 'Junior' Gotti agrees to movie about his life
- Siemens extends accord with German workers
- New Portugal coach Bento sets sights on Euro 2012
- Italians seize military explosives
- Egypt accuses Israel of "chutzpah" at nuclear meet
- US to play at Chile in 1st round of 2011 Davis Cup
- Dutch free British terror suspect without charge
- Spain asks SAfrica to extradite ex-Rwanda general
- Finchem pleased US tour not losing ground
- Cereal, organic products lift General Mills 1Q
- Sunderland's Bramble arrested over rape claim
- Poland's employees protest planned wage reductions
- Ribery out for several weeks with ankle injury
- Slovenia flood death toll increases to 3
- Egg company to apologize for US outbreak
- Liverpool talking with potential investors
- SAfrican police arrest 11 suspected rhino poachers
- Martinez, Williams to fight for middleweight belt
- Recovered, refreshed El DeBarge wants a 2nd chance
- Davis Cup Draw List
- Official says Canadian detained in Libya can leave
- New York Times expects 3Q loss, lower revenue
- Discovery of tomb halts construction in Albania
- Hartford warrants sell for $706.3 million
- Open de Moselle Results
- Madrid looks to Mourinho to snap Copa del Rey funk
- Swiss women claim majority of seats in Cabinet
- Central Stags vs. Wayamba Elevens Scores
- US state could execute 1st woman in nearly century
- Seongnam into Asian Champions League semifinals
- Soccer star Thierry Henry buys NYC penthouse
- Fed policy hit hits stocks as dollar slides
- Israel says Yemen played politics, not chess
- Fed policy hint hits stocks as dollar slides
- CIA Afghan paramilitary force hunts militants
- Madrid works to replace Bernabeu playing field
- Liverpool 'just about' affording bank payments
- Tashkent Open Results
- Korea Open Results
- Santos coach fired for keeping Neymar from playing
- Wayamba struggle to 144-6 vs. Central Stags
- Dulgheru, Amanmuradova advance at Tashkent Open
- Footballer Moore to face sole misdemeanor charge
- 3 French employees kidnapped in ship off Nigeria
- EU Parliament OKs financial supervision law
- England to bat vs. Pakistan in decisive 5th ODI
- Polish prosecutors to probe CIA prison acts
- 25 EVA passengers stage on-board protest over delay
- Group of Iraqis deported from Europe return home
- Scan shows Arsenal's Gibbs out for 'short term'
- Potash files complaint against BHP
- UK book halts traffic after truck turns over
- Petrova reaches 2nd round of Korea Open
- 14 militants killed in attack on Afghan-NATO camp
- Book says US aides doubt Obama's Afghan strategy
- Stocks waver as investors seek safety
- Financial bailout chief announces resignation
- Wayamba's Udana takes hat trick against Stags
- Briatore not planning return to F1
- Country singer Shania Twain to write autobiography
- 3 French employees kidnapped in ship off Nigeria
- Counterterrorism chief: al-Qaida at weak point
- Senior Thai cop rejects job after Saudi protest
- GM's Opel to start selling cars in Chile
- Atlanta megachurch pastor Long denies sex claims
- Stocks edge higher as some traders brush off Fed
- US counterterror chief: al-Qaida threat is complex
- Canada: Facebook has addressed privacy concerns
- Zimbabwe drops charges against US health workers
- SEC has toughened enforcement efforts, agency says
- Wayamba beats Stags by 74 runs in Champions League
- Kazakhstan visiting Czechs in top Davis Cup debut
- Zimbabwe Peace Day marchers freed after 2 days
- Israeli police move into Jerusalem mosque compound
- Springbok captain Smit out of end-of-season tour
- Stocks waver as traders move into Treasurys, gold
- Romania urges Sarkozy to stop Gypsy expulsions
- New delay for trial of sprinters Thanou, Kenteris
- NATO calls for strategic partnership with Russia
- Abuse probed at Austrian nursing home
- 'Precious' director's sister charged in NYC
- Official apologizes for taking lap dance
- 25 militants killed in attack on Afghan-NATO camp
- Book says US aides doubt Obama's Afghan strategy
- Book says US aides doubt Obama's Afghan strategy
- Book says US aides doubt Obama's Afghan strategy
- Book says US aides doubt Obama's Afghan strategy
- Book says US aides doubt Obama's Afghan strategy
- Book says US aides doubt Obama's Afghan strategy
- Book says US aides doubt Obama's Afghan strategy
- Book says US aides doubt Obama's Afghan strategy
- Book says US aides doubt Obama's Afghan strategy
- Book says US aides doubt Obama's Afghan strategy
- Book says US aides doubt Obama's Afghan strategy
- Book says US aides doubt Obama's Afghan strategy
- Liberia ex-warlord cleared for presidential bid
- Liberia ex-warlord cleared for presidential bid
- Liberia ex-warlord cleared for presidential bid
- Liberia ex-warlord cleared for presidential bid
- Liberia ex-warlord cleared for presidential bid
- Liberia ex-warlord cleared for presidential bid
- False typhoon-day notice posted by 14-year-old boy: police
- Discovery of tomb halts construction in Albania
- Discovery of tomb halts construction in Albania
- Discovery of tomb halts construction in Albania
- Discovery of tomb halts construction in Albania
- Discovery of tomb halts construction in Albania
- Discovery of tomb halts construction in Albania
- Abuse probed at Austrian nursing home
- Abuse probed at Austrian nursing home
- Johnson plans to mentor Australia's 3 young quicks
- Johnson plans to mentor Australia's 3 young quicks
- Johnson plans to mentor Australia's 3 young quicks
- Johnson plans to mentor Australia's 3 young quicks
- Johnson plans to mentor Australia's 3 young quicks
- Johnson plans to mentor Australia's 3 young quicks
- Johnson plans to mentor Australia's 3 young quicks
- Johnson plans to mentor Australia's 3 young quicks
- Novartis gains US approval for new MS drug
- Novartis gains US approval for new MS drug
- Novartis gains US approval for new MS drug
- Novartis gains US approval for new MS drug
- Novartis gains US approval for new MS drug
- Novartis gains US approval for new MS drug
- Novartis gains US approval for new MS drug
- Novartis gains US approval for new MS drug
- Novartis gains US approval for new MS drug
- Novartis gains US approval for new MS drug
- Novartis gains US approval for new MS drug
- Novartis gains US approval for new MS drug
- CIA Afghan paramilitary force hunts militants
- CIA Afghan paramilitary force hunts militants
- CIA Afghan paramilitary force hunts militants
- CIA Afghan paramilitary force hunts militants
- CIA Afghan paramilitary force hunts militants
- CIA Afghan paramilitary force hunts militants
- CIA Afghan paramilitary force hunts militants
- Stags vs. Wayamba Scoreboard
- Stags vs. Wayamba Scoreboard
- Stags vs. Wayamba Scoreboard
- Stags vs. Wayamba Scoreboard
- Stags vs. Wayamba Scoreboard
- Stags vs. Wayamba Scoreboard
- Stags vs. Wayamba Scoreboard
- Asian Champions League Glance
- Asian Champions League Glance
- Asian Champions League Glance
- Asian Champions League Glance
- Asian Champions League Glance
- Asian Champions League Glance
- Asian Champions League Glance
- SEC has toughened enforcement efforts, agency says
- SEC has toughened enforcement efforts, agency says
- SEC has toughened enforcement efforts, agency says
- SEC has toughened enforcement efforts, agency says
- SEC has toughened enforcement efforts, agency says
- SEC has toughened enforcement efforts, agency says
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Johnson plans to mentor Australia's 3 young quicks
- Johnson plans to mentor Australia's 3 young quicks
- Johnson plans to mentor Australia's 3 young quicks
- Johnson plans to mentor Australia's 3 young quicks
- Johnson plans to mentor Australia's 3 young quicks
- Johnson plans to mentor Australia's 3 young quicks
- Johnson plans to mentor Australia's 3 young quicks
- Johnson plans to mentor Australia's 3 young quicks
- 3 US officials: al-Qaida threat more complex
- 3 US officials: al-Qaida threat more complex
- 3 US officials: al-Qaida threat more complex
- 3 US officials: al-Qaida threat more complex
- 3 US officials: al-Qaida threat more complex
- 3 US officials: al-Qaida threat more complex
- Marlo Thomas launches website for women on AOL
- Marlo Thomas launches website for women on AOL
- Marlo Thomas launches website for women on AOL
- Marlo Thomas launches website for women on AOL
- Marlo Thomas launches website for women on AOL
- Marlo Thomas launches website for women on AOL
- Spanish area expected to OK flaming bull festivals
- Spanish area expected to OK flaming bull festivals
- Spanish area expected to OK flaming bull festivals
- Spanish area expected to OK flaming bull festivals
- Spanish area expected to OK flaming bull festivals
- Spanish area expected to OK flaming bull festivals
- Stronger sales of key foods lift General Mills 1Q
- Stronger sales of key foods lift General Mills 1Q
- Stronger sales of key foods lift General Mills 1Q
- Stronger sales of key foods lift General Mills 1Q
- Stronger sales of key foods lift General Mills 1Q
- Stronger sales of key foods lift General Mills 1Q
- Chilean tennis player Gonzalez to have hip surgery
- Chilean tennis player Gonzalez to have hip surgery
- Chilean tennis player Gonzalez to have hip surgery
- Chilean tennis player Gonzalez to have hip surgery
- Chilean tennis player Gonzalez to have hip surgery
- Chilean tennis player Gonzalez to have hip surgery
- Chilean tennis player Gonzalez to have hip surgery
- Cops in court over alleged terror suspect assault
- Cops in court over alleged terror suspect assault
- Cops in court over alleged terror suspect assault
- Cops in court over alleged terror suspect assault
- Cops in court over alleged terror suspect assault
- Cops in court over alleged terror suspect assault
- No bail for Times Square suspects in Pakistan
- No bail for Times Square suspects in Pakistan
- No bail for Times Square suspects in Pakistan
- No bail for Times Square suspects in Pakistan
- No bail for Times Square suspects in Pakistan
- No bail for Times Square suspects in Pakistan
- No bail for Times Square suspects in Pakistan
- No bail for Times Square suspects in Pakistan
- NATO calls for strategic partnership with Russia
- NATO calls for strategic partnership with Russia
- NATO calls for strategic partnership with Russia
- NATO calls for strategic partnership with Russia
- NATO calls for strategic partnership with Russia
- NATO calls for strategic partnership with Russia
- Zidane urges son to focus on school
- Zidane urges son to focus on school
- Zidane urges son to focus on school
- Zidane urges son to focus on school
- Zidane urges son to focus on school
- Zidane urges son to focus on school
- Zidane urges son to focus on school
- UN anti-poverty goals get new financial pledges
- UN anti-poverty goals get new financial pledges
- UN anti-poverty goals get new financial pledges
- UN anti-poverty goals get new financial pledges
- UN anti-poverty goals get new financial pledges
- UN anti-poverty goals get new financial pledges
- Liberia ex-warlord cleared for presidential bid
- Liberia ex-warlord cleared for presidential bid
- Liberia ex-warlord cleared for presidential bid
- Liberia ex-warlord cleared for presidential bid
- Liberia ex-warlord cleared for presidential bid
- Liberia ex-warlord cleared for presidential bid
- UK book halts traffic after truck turns over
- UK book halts traffic after truck turns over
- UK book halts traffic after truck turns over
- UK book halts traffic after truck turns over
- UK book halts traffic after truck turns over
- UK book halts traffic after truck turns over
- Discovery of tomb halts construction in Albania
- Discovery of tomb halts construction in Albania
- Discovery of tomb halts construction in Albania
- Discovery of tomb halts construction in Albania
- Discovery of tomb halts construction in Albania
- Discovery of tomb halts construction in Albania
- Romania urges Sarkozy to stop Gypsy expulsions
- Romania urges Sarkozy to stop Gypsy expulsions
- Romania urges Sarkozy to stop Gypsy expulsions
- Romania urges Sarkozy to stop Gypsy expulsions
- Romania urges Sarkozy to stop Gypsy expulsions
- Romania urges Sarkozy to stop Gypsy expulsions
- Hanson fighting cold as Ryder buildup heats up
- Hanson fighting cold as Ryder buildup heats up
- Hanson fighting cold as Ryder buildup heats up
- Hanson fighting cold as Ryder buildup heats up
- Hanson fighting cold as Ryder buildup heats up
- Hanson fighting cold as Ryder buildup heats up
- Hanson fighting cold as Ryder buildup heats up
- Chennai to bat first in decider against Warriors
- Chennai to bat first in decider against Warriors
- Chennai to bat first in decider against Warriors
- Chennai to bat first in decider against Warriors
- Chennai to bat first in decider against Warriors
- Chennai to bat first in decider against Warriors
- Chennai to bat first in decider against Warriors
- Del Potro to return in Thailand
- Del Potro to return in Thailand
- Del Potro to return in Thailand
- Del Potro to return in Thailand
- Del Potro to return in Thailand
- Del Potro to return in Thailand
- Del Potro to return in Thailand
- NATO calls for strategic partnership with Russia
- NATO calls for strategic partnership with Russia
- NATO calls for strategic partnership with Russia
- NATO calls for strategic partnership with Russia
- NATO calls for strategic partnership with Russia
- NATO calls for strategic partnership with Russia
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Fed policy hint weighs on stocks as dollar slides
- Lufthansa appoints Christoph Franz as new CEO
- Novartis gains US approval for new MS drug
- Russia bans sales of anti-aircraft systems to Iran
- Store caught selling fake 2012 Olympics souvenirs
- 3 French employees kidnapped from ship off Nigeria
- Anonymity promised for NYC terror trial jurors
- Robredo reaches quarterfinals at Open de Moselle
- Zidane urges son to focus on school
- Chennai to bat first in decider against Warriors
- Hanson fighting cold as Ryder buildup heats up
- Typhoon flooding kills 18 in China, dozens missing
- President visits flood-affected areas in southern Taiwan
- Scotland is 1st to delay departure to CommGames
- Lack of funding means final curtain for 'Doctor Dog'
- Central bank expected to raise key interest rate again, say analysts
- Taiwanese-American pole-vaulter to represent Taiwan at Asian Games
- Realtor to recruit 1,000 employees in Q4
- Mass bike ride held in Taichung to mark World Carfree Day
- Academy of Taiwan Strings to hold celebratory concert
- Taiwan luxury sedan maker plans exports
- China premier threatens Japan over boat dispute
- White House looks to boost health care law at six months, says report
- Bomb suspect not 'traditional bad guy', says lawyer Auerbach
- Hurricane Igor hits Canada with heavy rains
- Attorney General Brown wants executions to resume in California
- Bedbug experts bring samples to Chicago-area hotel, says report
- Switzerland Women in power
- Mexico lynching
- DREAM Act dies
- Newly risen China flexing its muscles: experts
- Ma must not risk Taiwan blood for PRC deals
- Judge to rule lesbian's return to U.S. Air Force
- Senate blocks move to lift ban on gays in U.S. military
- Violence spirals out of control in east Congo
- U.N. promotes health campaign for women, children
- Colombian president supports singer Shakira at NYC show
- Mexico photographer, Argentina reporter win prestigious awards
- Michael Jackson virtual world taking shape
- Japan bars Paris Hilton because of drug plea, says report
- 'Mockingbird' has lessons for terror fight, says Eric Holder
- Demi Moore suing magazine over photos
- Documentary 'Aral, the Lost Sea' shows dramatic shrinking of the Aral Sea
- Twitter apologizes after users hit by 'mouseover' attack
- China goes on shopping spree in Latin America
- U.S. orders new duties on China, Indonesia paper
- Argentine gov't sues media chiefs in newsprint row
- Tajikistan power dam to sweep away ancient villages
- Debate on labelling GM salmon if it wins U.S. approval
- Sharp to buy U.S. solar power firm
- Air France, China Southern seal deal
- Ex-Disney employee pleads guilty
- For Obama, time to remind the world of his agenda
- AP Poll: Americans confused by new health care law
- U.S. stocks close mixed after Fed meeting
- Asian stock markets mixed as Japanese yen edges back up
- U.S. dollar falls on expectations of U.S. monetary easing
- Bank of Japan governor defends currency intervention
- Oil prices mixed in Asian trade
- Soul-stirring walks through Jerusalem's maze of religion and politics
- Bees sting Everton in League Cup shock
- Belgium's Gilbert happy to bear weight of the rainbow jersey
- Coal tycoon rescues cash-strapped Newcastle Jets
- Badminton: Wang Xin starts Japan Open with easy win
- Yankees extend lead over Rays
- Higuain and Benzema off the mark as Real go top
- David within one win of the record
- Beauty and Sorrow: Taiwan's Coral Looks to an Uncertain Future
- National Geographic magazine to start in Arabic
- Ex-rebels in Ivory Coast receive severance pay
- Chimps' future prompts debate over primate lab
- Romania needs to borrow $7.9 billion in 2011
- Chicago terrorism trial still likely in February
- Fire kills at least 6 in Brazil
- AP Interview: Clinton says Dems can win in Nov.
- Spain asks SAfrica to extradite ex-Rwanda general
- Obama, White House boosting US health law
- Montanes, Chardy, Chela into Romania quarterfinals
- Prez quips Romania is not normal European country
- Police dog attacks player after match in Brazil
- Musical 'Elf' gets into the Christmas spirit early
- German police arrest alleged Libyan spy
- Obama, White House boosting health law at 6 months
- Potash files complaint against BHP
- US lawmaker: US egg production picture disturbing
- Scientists excited by Big Bang machine experiments
- Lufthansa appoints Christoph Franz as new CEO
- Official: US taxi attacker called himself patriot
- 3 US officials: Homegrown terrorists troubling
- Court affirms overturning Florida gay adoption ban
- Atlanta megachurch head denies sex with young men
- Wayamba bowls Stags out for 70 for 1st win
- Zimbabwe PM condemns violence against reform
- 2 new dinosaur species discovered in southern Utah
- Chennai vs. Warriors Scores
- Montgomerie tells players his Ryder Cup pairings
- Violence in east Jerusalem clouds peace efforts
- Scottish champ Rangers cuts debt as turnover soars
- US court sets Nov. hearing for Mumia Abu-Jamal
- Vatican says bank probe fueled by misunderstanding
- Fox crowns J-Lo, Tyler new `American Idol' judges
- NY's Frick museum director to retire next year
- China baseball team to train in Florida
- Experts suggest Egypt reassign Madinaty project
- England vs. Pakistan Scores
- Fox crowns J-Lo, Tyler new `American Idol' judges
- Chennai posts 136-6 in decisive final group game
- Official: US taxi attacker called himself patriot
- Morgan hits 107 as England reaches 256
- Police: US student planted pipe bombs at school
- Driver facing felonies in Utah tour bus crash
- England vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- Police chief: Threat of attack on France hits peak
- Lawmaker: A `disturbing picture' of egg production
- Ref Moreno's arrest sparks anger in Trapattoni
- Tajik authorities hunt ex-warlord in killings
- US cemetery vandals desecrate Wright bros. site
- AP Interview: Clinton says Dems can keep majority
- NASCAR champ Johnson is down but vows he's not out
- Spanish area OKs flaming bull festivals
- Oil prices slip as supplies continue to grow
- World powers renew offer of nuke talks with Iran
- SEC official pressed on delays in Ponzi case
- Geithner praises new global capital standards
- Capitals sign Neuvirth to 2-yr, $2.3M extension
- Treasurys rise at investors bet Fed will buy bonds
- Violence in east Jerusalem clouds peace efforts
- 3 French employees kidnapped from ship off Nigeria
- 3 US officials: Homegrown terrorists troubling
- Scotland, Canada delay departures to CommGames
- France's Sarkozy calls Niger kidnappings worrying
- Governor working on complaints about 'sexting'
- Chennai beats Warriors by 10 runs
- US cyclist Phinney chooses BMC over RadioShack
- Last race of '09 IRL was mellow, without yellow
- Iran sentences rights activist to 6 years in jail
- Al-Qaida militants still battling Yemeni troops
- Drug police say new EPO is on their radar
- Drug police say new EPO-like drug on their radar
- Czech president: let all countries join the EU
- Vatican says bank probe fueled by misunderstanding
- China calls for rich to help poor fight AIDS
- Gulf Coast eyes tourism boost from fall fishing
- Chennai wins place in Champions League semifinals
- Space surveillance satellite to launch Saturday
- Bomb attack kills 12 people in western Iran
- Chennai vs. Warriors Scoreboard
- Tajik authorities hunt ex-warlord in killings
- UN experts: Israel flotilla raid broke int'l law
- Friend: Bomb suspect wanted quick fame, fortune
- Third lawsuit filed against pastor of megachurch
- Gucci looks to horsy past for summer collection
- France braces for day of strikes Thursday
- Italy Fashion: Ferretti into nature girls, nymphs
- Owner of egg farm will not testify at US hearing
- US state will stop enforcing gay adoption ban
- Friend: Chicago bomb suspect wanted quick fame
- China says US-Chinese ties linked
- US megachurch head denies sex with young men
- Governor starts removal process in 'sexting' case
- Volkswagen investing $550 million in Mexico plant
- UN experts: Israel flotilla raid broke int'l law
- Spanish Football Results
- Besieged al-Qaida militants battling Yemeni troops
- Court overturns US state's gay adoption ban
- Genetically altered salmon? It does not stop there
- Ex-officer sentenced in Katrina bridge shootings
- Villa earns Messi-less Barcelona win over Sporting
- Traditional trumps trendy for the summer 2011
- Book unearths divisions over Obama war plan
- Gold hits record highs
- Two Saudi teams into Asian Champions League semis
- DomRep bans drain uncloggers used in assaults
- Euro hits 5-month high as Fed hints at future move
- Episcopal Church asks US bishop to step down
- Schalke off the mark with 2-1 win at Freiburg
- Stocks fall as traders move into Treasurys, gold
- Iraqi: Saddam 'delighted' in terror attacks on US
- England vs. Pakistan Result
- Patrol: Tour driver smoked pot heavily day before
- England beats Pakistan by 122 runs to win series
- Italian Football Results
- Milito leads Inter to 4-0 rout of Bari
- US official: CIA runs elite Afghan fighting force
- Obama announces new US approach on development
- Tax, spending cuts top Republican agenda
- Unusual worry for economy: Is inflation too low?
- AP Interview: Clinton says give Dems more time
- Chelsea, Man City lose in League Cup 3rd round
- Study finds mammograms offer modest benefit
- Villa earns Messi-less Barcelona win over Sporting
- Buju Banton testifies in drug trial in Florida
- Study backs new heart valve without cracking chest
- Jamaica parliament seat vacated over citizenship
- Man with Hitler tattoo guilty in US beating
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- AP Interview: Yanukovych seeks deeper US ties
- Treasurys rise as investors bet Fed will buy bonds
- Swedish government gains 1 seat in late vote count
- AP Interview: Yanukovych seeks deeper US ties
- Warner Bros. shuffles executive ranks through 2013
- US to play at Chile in 1st round of 2011 Davis Cup
- Liverpool shocked by Northampton in League Cup
- Starbucks plans price increases on some drinks
- Santos coach fired for keeping Neymar from playing
- US court sets November hearing for Mumia Abu-Jamal
- Gov't needs $133.78 a share to recover GM money
- APNewsBreak: Senator wants border crossing closed
- 2 teams delay leaving for troubled games in India
- Liverpool shocked by Northampton in League Cup
- Els gets in on the first ballot
- Celtic thrashes Inverness 6-0 in League Cup
- Forbes undergoes radical overhaul
- Report: Blockbuster bankruptcy likely soon
- Starbucks plans price increases on some drinks
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Review: Newest iPods get it right, as expected
- Spaniards who banned bullfights OK flaming horns
- Report: Blockbuster bankruptcy filing soon
- Strauss calls for firm action against corruption
- Audit: City mismanaged over $50 million in funds
- US Army veteran accused of threatening Obama
- AP Interview: Sierra Leone jobless crisis
- Court affirms overturning state's gay adoption ban
- Enough 'Farmville'? Facebook revamps game updates
- US principal: 2nd student questioned in shooting
- Kuchar again the talk of Atlanta
- Remains IDed as missing WWII soldier from Ohio
- Pavin says Amy Mickelson plans to attend
- Iraqi: Saddam `delighted' in terror attacks on US
- Woods' caddie, 2 others bumped from charter
- T&C party abandons reform talks with Britian
- K-Rod released on bail over text-message counts
- Obama defends, refines US approach to world aid
- Caribbean news briefs
- NY judge: 'Disturbia' did not copy short story
- Tropical Depression Georgette moving into Mexico
- SAfrican police arrest 11 suspected rhino poachers
- Former republic in Louisiana celebrates 200 years
- HASH(0xa6ae238)
- HASH(0xa5cdccc)
- HASH(0xa791848)
- HASH(0xa331758)
- HASH(0xa4db318)
- HASH(0xa402348)
- US pushes for Chinese currency changes
- Pastor at US megachurch caught in sex scandal
- Events, ideas and destinations for autumn travel
- 59 NYC cabbies accused of charging double fare
- Monet show to reconcile French with snubbed master
- Joaquin Phoenix to David Letterman: I'm sorry
- Priceline introduces feature for hotel freebies
- Wineries add attractions for one-stop sipping
- US art exhibit shows war through soldiers' eyes
- Exhibit of Stickley furniture goes on tour
- Art show by Rolling Stones' Wood starts up in US
- Netflix hires actors to pose as its Canada fans
- Dell CEO flashes Android tablet computer
- The Boss still lives in oversized monument
- 2 young French tourists said missing in Bolivia
- Joaquin Phoenix to David Letterman: I'm sorry
- World leaders call for better sanitation
- Abbott recalls infant formula on bug contamination
- Typhoon flooding kills 33 in China, dozens missing
- AP Sources: Armstrong friend talks to grand jury
- Venezuela captures soldier sought in base killing
- Audit: US city mismanaged millions in funds
- Buffett's firm sells 560,000 more Moody's shares
- Netflix hires actors to pose as its Canada fans
- French kidnap convict releases book in Mexico
- Man held in US in sale of stolen van Gogh sketch
- US military finds 2 sets of remains in Tarawa
- 56 pilot whales die after stranding on NZ beach
- Monterrey rallies to defeat Seattle
- Opening round of Panasonic Open washed out
- US military officer under investigation
- Salt Lake takes lead in Group A
- US army officer under investigation
- China seeks to play down differences with US
- NZ team delays travel to New Delhi for Comm. Games
- NZ team delays travel to New Delhi for Comm. Games
- Mexico prepares plan to protect journalists
- 3 teams delay leaving for troubled games in India
- NKorea promotes 3 key diplomats in reshuffle
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Vietnam finds mass grave of communist soldiers
- FAS, Islanders play 0-0 draw
- US: Dead in Afghan chopper crash were all American
- 6 members of family killed in southern Philippines
- Ardent Madonna fan arrested outside her NYC home
- Marathon defeats Saprissa 2-1
- Oil hovers below $75 as US crude supplies grow
- Major Asian markets on holiday; Australia gains
- FC Dallas draw 2-2 with Revolution
- US IDs 9 Americans killed in Afghanistan crash
- Armstrong friend talks to grand jury
- Obama, Ahmadinejad top UN ministerial session
- India braces for ruling on contested holy site
- Florida court affirms overturning gay adoption ban
- Georgette moves farther into NE Mexico
- Crawford, Longoria homer, Rays beat Yankees 7-2
- National League Leaders
- Vote to reform Canada gun registry fails
- Abortion an issue in Senate races
- Phillies beat Braves 1-0 for 10th straight win
- American League Leaders
- Thailand's bid for high-speed Internet stalled
- Federal help boosts vulnerable Democrats
- Rights group: Vietnam must probe police brutality
- Republican 'Pledge' makes closing argument
- AP-GfK Poll: Independents as upset as Republicans
- 10 bikers face murder charge after Sydney brawl
- Juarez editorial ignites a beleaguered Mexico
- Serena Williams pulls out of Pan Pacific Open
- Iberia board backs British Airways' pension plan
- Officials: 2 police, 1 civilian killed in Russia
- Athletes delay arrival at troubled games in India
- Partial Afghan poll results to be released
- Ryder Cup rookie Hanson withdraws from Vivendi Cup
- Euro remains solid at $1.34
- British composer Geoffrey Burgon dies at 69
- Former 800 indoors world champ out of Comm. Games
- Cambodian opposition leader convicted in absentia
- Pakistani to be sentenced in NYC for soldier clash
- Virginia to execute first woman in nearly century
- Electrolux CEO resigns, Vice President takes over
- Wednesday's Sports In Brief
- Spain government inches closer to budget support
- Russia gives Poland more Katyn massacre files
- Malaysia plans in vitro for rhino to save species
- Dollar remains on defensive after Fed policy hint
- China denies ban on rare earths exports to Japan
- Probe of UPS crash in Dubai looks at cargo risks
- Electrolux CEO resigns, vice president takes over
- France hit by new strikes over retirement age
- France seeks contact with al-Qaida over hostages
- Europe markets down early after quiet day in Asia
- Lisa weakens to tropical depression in Atlantic
- Spain government inches closer to budget support
- Jewels owned by Wallis Simpson on show before sale
- French league leader Saint-Etienne takes on Lyon
- Typhoon kills 54 in China, dozens missing
- Turkey to boost pipeline security after attacks
- England threaten legal action against Butt
- Dutch gov't probe gets over 100 abuse claims
- Hundreds protest in Romania against wage cuts
- Euro in retreat after disappointing business data
- Bramble bailed after rape claims
- Rain forecast for Singapore F1
- Indian court delays verdict on holy site dispute
- European markets drop after disappointing data
- Obama presses Mideast peace in UN address
- Blockbuster files for bankruptcy protection
- England threaten legal action against Butt
- League leader Chelsea faces tough test at City
- Asylum seekers hold rooftop protest in Australia
- Iraq's oil exports, revenues decline in August
- India floods kill 17 as millions flee rising water
- Bundesliga leader Mainz travels to home of champs
- Irish economy shrinks 1.2 pct, recession grinds on
- Recall for the rich: Bentley replacing ornament
- S. Sudan in cease-fire talks with rebel commander
- Diplomats: Iran seeks seat on UN nuke agency board
- Irish borrowing rates climb to new euro-era high
- Putin doesn't see war over resources in the Arctic
- France says Nigeria kidnapping looks like piracy
- Inter and Roma heading different directions
- Former Indonesia policeman admits ties to al-Qaida
- Tashkent Open Results
- Romanian detained over eBay cyber fraud
- Russia gives Poland more Katyn massacre files
- Malaysian tribe wins damages for church demolition
- Training aircraft crashes in southern Bangladesh
- Date Krumm knocks out 2nd seed Pavlyuchenkova
- World's largest wind farm opens off UK coast
- 19 killed in fighting in Somalia's capital city
- Turkish government condemns attack on art gallery
- Iran says group behind deadly bombing identified
- Twitter hack: Made in Japan?
- Stocks set to extend slide after drop overseas
- Unicredit's Rampl: CEO ouster not political
- Unicredit's Rampl: CEO ouster not political
- Gaza Hamas sentences alleged collaborator to death
- Abu Dhabi's Mubadala loses $1.2B in first half
- Webber rejects conservative tactics in F1 fight
- Sumatran tiger kills farmer in western Indonesia
- Tajik army hunts militants in the mountains
- Egypt premier projects GDP growth of 6 percent
- Flight to Athens lands in UK after odor reported
- McDonald's increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct.
- Oil falls to near $74 as US crude supplies grow
- 19 killed in fighting in Somalia's capital city
- Relics of Scott's South Pole trek fetch $580,000
- SAfrican students study math via cellphone
- Poles to check leader's plane crash site in Russia
- Korea Open Results
- UK Sport appoints Nicholl as chief executive
- EU commissioner: no debt restructuring
- Top seeds Dulgheru, Amanmuradova out in Tashkent
- New Labour leader will be Miliband: But which one?
- Putin doesn't see war over resources in the Arctic
- Russians, Czechs tourists hurt in Turkey bus crash
- SAfrican students study math via cell phone
- English Football Fixtures
- France slammed by new strikes over retirement age
- In Austria, castles aren't just for kings
- Iran criticizes Russia over S-300 missile deal ban
- Open de Moselle Results
- Egypt PM: Developer to be re-awarded disputed land
- Malisse reaches Open de Moselle quarters
- Angelina Jolie picks Bosnian actress for lead role
- FIFA has no intention to investigate Moreno
- McDonald's boosts quarterly dividend by 11 percent
- Inter and Roma heading in different directions
- Irish borrowing rates climb to new euro-era high
- 2 Croatian air force MiGs crash; 1 pilot missing
- Recall for the rich: Bentley replacing ornament
- Swiss court nixes $40M fine for Russian tycoon
- Blockbuster files for bankruptcy protection
- Police disperse separatist rallies in south Yemen
- After tears, Roma keeper to miss month
- Man convicted of sex trafficking Mexican teen
- Dubai World's Nakheel arm sees debt deal this year
- 2 Croatian air force MiGs crash; pilots safe
- Afghan president calls for release of journalists
- Hatton stripped of license, fined after drug use
- Germany to withdraw jets from Afghanistan
- UK police arrest 6 men in suspected Quran burning
- Contract workers join Greek labor protests
- Initial claims for unemployment aid rise to 465K
- Philippine Muslim rebels drop independence demand
- Stocks set to slide as unemployment claims rise
- Spanish court backs YouTube in copyright case
- Authorities: Gunman wounds 3, kills self in US
- Initial claims for unemployment aid rise to 465K
- 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Norway
- Roma punished for angry outbursts in Brescia loss
- Indian prime minister to discuss troubled games
- Global economic fears dominate markets
- 14 hurt as Philippine police battle squatters
- US state Virginia to execute woman
- Button: F1 leader Webber will be feeling pressure
- First partial Afghan poll results released
- Lawyer: Other young men went on trips with pastor
- Afghan president calls for release of journalists
- European nations dismiss ban on deep-sea drilling
- German bishops: No victim compensation yet
- Panesar back in England squad for Ashes tour
- New financial oversight panel to meet Oct. 1
- Dixon takes early lead at Vivendi Cup
- UN chief warns of growing political polarization
- Stocks slide as unemployment claims rise
- Colombia: No. 2 rebel commander killed
- Clarke: Aussies need to watch out for Khan, Singh
- Niger kidnappings show group getting bolder
- UCI still 'not involved' in US-led cycling probe
- Brazil's unemployment lowest in 8 years
- Dubai World's Nakheel arm sees debt deal this year
- Philadelphia to become largest US city with casino
- Austria destroys more than 22,000 fake meds
- Russians to attend special meeting on food prices
- Russians to attend special meeting on food prices
- Sesame Street pulls Katy Perry from show
- Beckham to sue over allegations in US magazine
- Wife of slain Pakistani politician makes appeal
- Debt, changing media habits topple Blockbuster
- Teams intend to travel to New Delhi for CommGames
- Obama tells UN leaders world has dodged depression
- Hamsik extends contract with Napoli
- Controversial British writer visits Holocaust site
- Striker Neymar left out of Brazil squad
- Leading indicators rise 0.3 percent in August
- Colombia: No. 2 rebel commander killed
- Obama says US has refocused terror fight
- Home sales up 7.6 pct. in August; sales still weak
- 21 killed in fighting in Somalia's capital city
- Obama tells Iran it must stand up on nuke program
- Zimbabwe airline pilots end 2-week strike
- UN chief urges tolerance to combat polarization
- Leading indicators rise 0.3 percent in August
- `Secure zone' suggested to counter computer threat
- Obama presses for Mideast peace in UN address
- New strikes in France over retirement age
- UCI still 'not involved' in US-led cycling probe
- US: China, Japan should quickly settle differences
- `Secure zone' suggested to counter computer threat
- Home sales up 7.6 pct. in August; sales still weak
- Home sales up 7.6 pct. in August; sales still weak
- Home sales up 7.6 pct. in August; sales still weak
- Home sales up 7.6 pct. in August; sales still weak
- Home sales up 7.6 pct. in August; sales still weak
- Home sales up 7.6 pct. in August; sales still weak
- Irish economy shrinks 1.2 pct, recession grinds on
- Irish economy shrinks 1.2 pct, recession grinds on
- Irish economy shrinks 1.2 pct, recession grinds on
- Irish economy shrinks 1.2 pct, recession grinds on
- Irish economy shrinks 1.2 pct, recession grinds on
- Irish economy shrinks 1.2 pct, recession grinds on
- Irish economy shrinks 1.2 pct, recession grinds on
- Irish economy shrinks 1.2 pct, recession grinds on
- Irish economy shrinks 1.2 pct, recession grinds on
- Irish economy shrinks 1.2 pct, recession grinds on
- Irish economy shrinks 1.2 pct, recession grinds on
- Irish economy shrinks 1.2 pct, recession grinds on
- Lisa weakens to tropical depression in Atlantic
- Lisa weakens to tropical depression in Atlantic
- Lisa weakens to tropical depression in Atlantic
- Lisa weakens to tropical depression in Atlantic
- Lisa weakens to tropical depression in Atlantic
- Lisa weakens to tropical depression in Atlantic
- Roma punished for angry outbursts in Brescia loss
- Roma punished for angry outbursts in Brescia loss
- Roma punished for angry outbursts in Brescia loss
- Roma punished for angry outbursts in Brescia loss
- Roma punished for angry outbursts in Brescia loss
- Roma punished for angry outbursts in Brescia loss
- Roma punished for angry outbursts in Brescia loss
- Speeding train kills 7 elephants in eastern India
- Speeding train kills 7 elephants in eastern India
- Speeding train kills 7 elephants in eastern India
- Speeding train kills 7 elephants in eastern India
- Speeding train kills 7 elephants in eastern India
- Speeding train kills 7 elephants in eastern India
- Speeding train kills 7 elephants in eastern India
- Iran criticizes Russia over S-300 missile deal ban
- Iran criticizes Russia over S-300 missile deal ban
- Iran criticizes Russia over S-300 missile deal ban
- Iran criticizes Russia over S-300 missile deal ban
- Iran criticizes Russia over S-300 missile deal ban
- Iran criticizes Russia over S-300 missile deal ban
- Jewels owned by Wallis Simpson on show before sale
- Jewels owned by Wallis Simpson on show before sale
- Jewels owned by Wallis Simpson on show before sale
- Jewels owned by Wallis Simpson on show before sale
- Jewels owned by Wallis Simpson on show before sale
- Jewels owned by Wallis Simpson on show before sale
- Jewels owned by Wallis Simpson on show before sale
- Jewels owned by Wallis Simpson on show before sale
- Jewels owned by Wallis Simpson on show before sale
- Jewels owned by Wallis Simpson on show before sale
- Jewels owned by Wallis Simpson on show before sale
- Jewels owned by Wallis Simpson on show before sale
- US company wins prize for solar-powered cooker
- US company wins prize for solar-powered cooker
- US company wins prize for solar-powered cooker
- US company wins prize for solar-powered cooker
- US company wins prize for solar-powered cooker
- US company wins prize for solar-powered cooker
- US company wins prize for solar-powered cooker
- US company wins prize for solar-powered cooker
- US company wins prize for solar-powered cooker
- US company wins prize for solar-powered cooker
- US company wins prize for solar-powered cooker
- US company wins prize for solar-powered cooker
- Initial claims for unemployment aid rise to 465K
- Initial claims for unemployment aid rise to 465K
- Initial claims for unemployment aid rise to 465K
- Initial claims for unemployment aid rise to 465K
- Initial claims for unemployment aid rise to 465K
- Initial claims for unemployment aid rise to 465K
- UN chief urges tolerance to combat polarization
- UN chief urges tolerance to combat polarization
- UN chief urges tolerance to combat polarization
- UN chief urges tolerance to combat polarization
- UN chief urges tolerance to combat polarization
- UN chief urges tolerance to combat polarization
- Obama presses for Mideast peace in UN address
- Obama presses for Mideast peace in UN address
- Obama presses for Mideast peace in UN address
- Obama presses for Mideast peace in UN address
- Obama presses for Mideast peace in UN address
- Obama presses for Mideast peace in UN address
- Diplomats: Iran ends seat bid on UN nuclear board
- Diplomats: Iran ends seat bid on UN nuclear board
- Diplomats: Iran ends seat bid on UN nuclear board
- Diplomats: Iran ends seat bid on UN nuclear board
- Diplomats: Iran ends seat bid on UN nuclear board
- Diplomats: Iran ends seat bid on UN nuclear board
- Juarez editorial ignites a beleaguered Mexico
- Juarez editorial ignites a beleaguered Mexico
- Juarez editorial ignites a beleaguered Mexico
- Juarez editorial ignites a beleaguered Mexico
- Juarez editorial ignites a beleaguered Mexico
- Juarez editorial ignites a beleaguered Mexico
- New coach Matthaeus promises to revive Bulgaria
- New coach Matthaeus promises to revive Bulgaria
- New coach Matthaeus promises to revive Bulgaria
- New coach Matthaeus promises to revive Bulgaria
- New coach Matthaeus promises to revive Bulgaria
- New coach Matthaeus promises to revive Bulgaria
- New coach Matthaeus promises to revive Bulgaria
- Sesame Street pulls Katy Perry from show
- Sesame Street pulls Katy Perry from show
- Sesame Street pulls Katy Perry from show
- Sesame Street pulls Katy Perry from show
- Sesame Street pulls Katy Perry from show
- Sesame Street pulls Katy Perry from show
- Obama presses for Mideast peace in UN address
- Obama presses for Mideast peace in UN address
- Obama presses for Mideast peace in UN address
- Obama presses for Mideast peace in UN address
- Obama presses for Mideast peace in UN address
- Obama presses for Mideast peace in UN address
- Clarke: Aussies need to watch out for Khan, Singh
- Clarke: Aussies need to watch out for Khan, Singh
- Clarke: Aussies need to watch out for Khan, Singh
- Clarke: Aussies need to watch out for Khan, Singh
- Clarke: Aussies need to watch out for Khan, Singh
- Clarke: Aussies need to watch out for Khan, Singh
- Clarke: Aussies need to watch out for Khan, Singh
- Clarke: Aussies need to watch out for Khan, Singh
- NY copter ditched in water was awaiting Obama
- NY copter ditched in water was awaiting Obama
- NY copter ditched in water was awaiting Obama
- NY copter ditched in water was awaiting Obama
- NY copter ditched in water was awaiting Obama
- NY copter ditched in water was awaiting Obama
- Iraqi police say blast kills 3 children in Baghdad
- Iraqi police say blast kills 3 children in Baghdad
- Iraqi police say blast kills 3 children in Baghdad
- Iraqi police say blast kills 3 children in Baghdad
- Iraqi police say blast kills 3 children in Baghdad
- Iraqi police say blast kills 3 children in Baghdad
- Striker Neymar left out of Brazil squad
- Striker Neymar left out of Brazil squad
- Striker Neymar left out of Brazil squad
- Striker Neymar left out of Brazil squad
- Striker Neymar left out of Brazil squad
- Striker Neymar left out of Brazil squad
- Striker Neymar left out of Brazil squad
- European nations reject ban on deep-sea drilling
- European nations reject ban on deep-sea drilling
- European nations reject ban on deep-sea drilling
- European nations reject ban on deep-sea drilling
- European nations reject ban on deep-sea drilling
- European nations reject ban on deep-sea drilling
- New coach Matthaeus promises to revive Bulgaria
- New coach Matthaeus promises to revive Bulgaria
- New coach Matthaeus promises to revive Bulgaria
- New coach Matthaeus promises to revive Bulgaria
- New coach Matthaeus promises to revive Bulgaria
- New coach Matthaeus promises to revive Bulgaria
- New coach Matthaeus promises to revive Bulgaria
- Sesame Street pulls Katy Perry from show
- Sesame Street pulls Katy Perry from show
- Sesame Street pulls Katy Perry from show
- Sesame Street pulls Katy Perry from show
- Sesame Street pulls Katy Perry from show
- Sesame Street pulls Katy Perry from show
- US keeps diabetes pill with heart risks on market
- US keeps diabetes pill with heart risks on market
- US keeps diabetes pill with heart risks on market
- US keeps diabetes pill with heart risks on market
- US keeps diabetes pill with heart risks on market
- US keeps diabetes pill with heart risks on market
- US keeps diabetes pill with heart risks on market
- US keeps diabetes pill with heart risks on market
- US keeps diabetes pill with heart risks on market
- US keeps diabetes pill with heart risks on market
- US keeps diabetes pill with heart risks on market
- US keeps diabetes pill with heart risks on market
- 14 DomRep students hospitalized; milk blamed
- 14 DomRep students hospitalized; milk blamed
- 14 DomRep students hospitalized; milk blamed
- Med examiner: girl died fleeing home invasion fire
- Med examiner: girl died fleeing home invasion fire
- Med examiner: girl died fleeing home invasion fire
- Med examiner: girl died fleeing home invasion fire
- Med examiner: girl died fleeing home invasion fire
- Med examiner: girl died fleeing home invasion fire
- Citi closing branches early Saturday for training
- Under watch, Nigeria elects new Olympic leader
- European agency says Avandia should be pulled
- Crown Holdings to build 3 new plants in China
- Cuban man who sewed mouth shut collapses
- Obama praises US-China cooperation on economy
- World powers seek 'early negotiated solution' with Iran
- Taiwan's industrial output rises as its joblessness rate falls
- Typhoon Fanapi swamps south China, kills at least 54, dozens missing: report
- Premier clarifies budget for flood control
- President renews call for U.S. sale of F-16 C/Ds to Taiwan
- Private school teachers to protest for pension rights
- Car sales in Taiwan may hit 300,000 units in 2010: dealer
- Taiwan to sell NT$120b bonds
- TSMC shares dive in heavy trade
- Review: Newest iPods get it right, as expected
- Taiwan stocks hit closing high
- Stocks stumble as investors weigh Fed easing prospects
- U.S. dollar mixed in Asian trade
- Asian stocks mixed in quiet and subdued Asian trade after public holiday
- Oil price hovers below US$75 as supplies grow
- Blockbuster bankruptcy filing soon, says report
- HSBC finance chief Flint likely candidate for chairman: report
- Abbott recalls infant formula on bug contamination
- Chinese premier Wen Jaibao rebuffs U.S. demands for new appreciation of yuan
- Book unearths divisions over Obama war plan
- President Barack Obama, White House boosting U.S. health law
- Independents as upset as Republicans: AP-GfK Poll
- Monet show sheds new light, and lighting, on Impressionism
- Newspaper publishers want control over iPad subscriptions
- Asia wary as China asserts territorial ambitions
- Taiwan needs public, not party, journalism
- France hit by new strikes over retirement age
- Cambodian opposition leader convicted in absentia
- Three French, one Thai kidnapped off Niger Delta
- France seeks contact with al-Qaeda over hostages
- Madonna fan arrested
- Child abuse
- Wallis' jewels
- N.Korea promotes three key diplomats in reshuffle
- Partial Afghan poll results to be released: report
- 'Crocodile Hunter' dies
- UK composer dies
- Crawford, Longoria homer, Rays beat Yankees 7-2
- Lee Chong Wei wins All England re-match
- Points crucial for top drivers in Singapore
- TB10 endeavors to unmask the political in art
- Ars Formosa Company
- Quanta Arts Foundation
- National Museum of History
- Forum Music
- Bar stars: New spirits, liqueurs, flavored bitters
- Project aims to break bad food habits
- The 10 best gangster movies
- Neil Young and Daniel Lanois click on 'Le Noise'
- U2's manager says the 'free' ride for music via the Internet is over
- 'Eat, Pray, Love,' a guilty pleasure
- 'The Town' is the best heist picture since 'Heat'
- Coral's Indefatigable Champion:Yossi Loya
- Number of fat people in US to grow, report says
- Egypt PM: Developer to be re-awarded disputed land
- Crippled 'keeper's plight is football's shame
- Russian ultra-nationalist arrested in Norway
- American hiker wants to meet with Iran president
- Language still bitter issue in S. Africa schools
- Dollar rises against euro, slumps against yen
- US woman fends off bear attack with zucchini
- Avis returns with a bigger bid for Dollar Thrifty
- Prosecutors demand 20 years for Parmalat founder
- Stocks erase losses on modest rise in home sales
- Polish prosecutors appeal Zakayev's release
- Republican 'Pledge' makes argument to US voters
- Eneygy prices up on storm threat to production
- Swedish vote confirmed: Gov't loses majority
- Fendi recreates the essential shirtwaist for 2011
- Hungary police quiz ex-communist interior minister
- US restricts, EU bans controversial diabetes pill
- Italy youth jobless rate at 11-year-high
- Movie on president is Brazil's pick in Oscar race
- Old London subway station to open for Blitz tours
- Obama praises US-China cooperation on economy
- Spain IDs previously unknown Bruegel masterpiece
- Sampras thinks healthy Nadal may break Slam record
- Iraqi police say blast kills 4 children in Baghdad
- Czechs to send more troops to Afghanistan
- PR extends deadline for voiding birth certificates
- Irish, Portuguese bond selloff fans EU debt fears
- Arms dealer gets 23 months in US smuggling case
- Global stock trading mixed amid recovery fears
- Pakistani sentenced in US to 86 years in prison
- US Senate rejects bid to overturn new union rules
- China says 4 Japanese filmed military targets
- In Italy mobsters use lotto to launder dirty cash
- US girl says she knew 2 siblings died in closet
- R&B singer Jennings gets 3-year prison term
- Blue Jays' Bautista reaches 50 home runs
- Teens in US bullying case appear in court
- Nicaraguan diplomatic official found dead in NYC
- Valcke gives SAfrica's World Cup glowing report
- Indian ministers' meeting on games ends
- Carmaker Audi invests $1.2 billion in Hungary
- Pakistani given 86 years for firing at US troops
- Giuliani speaks at Iranian protest outside UN
- Cyclists withdraw from games on health grounds
- Police: Driver smoked pot heavily day before crash
- Man accused of threatening Obama ordered tested
- ATP-BCR Open Romania Results
- Germany's ThyssenKrupp halting its Iran business
- Belarusian fighter jet crashes, 2 crew members die
- Along tense Sudan border, UN sees less cooperation
- US opens up unused TV signals for broadband
- Serbia grants citizenship to football player Cleo
- 5 years after Rita hit, some left out of recovery
- Edfors surges into first-round lead at Vivendi Cup
- Mayer makes second round exit in Romania
- 11 emus killed in Brazilian zoo
- Malisse, Cilic reach Open de Moselle quarters
- Wife of detained US contractor visits him in Cuba
- Giuliani speaks at Iranian protest outside UN
- Casey's shareholders reject Couche-Tard nominees
- Officials: Palestinians will consider compromise
- Greece, EU deny rescue loan extension
- Police: Home invasion suspects texted hours before
- Study shows latest US spill estimate right
- Nicaraguan official found with throat slit in NYC
- USVI man accused of stealing 149 sea turtle eggs
- India scrambles to save Commonwealth Games
- Spain IDs previously unknown Bruegel masterpiece
- Authorities: Gunman wounds 3, kills self in US
- Israeli leaders condemn Clinton immigrant comments
- Red Wings' Johan Franzen to miss at least 3 games
- Tropical depression heads for Nicaragua, Honduras
- Suzuki records 10th straight 200-hit season
- Peru thieves nab mayor's dad's skull ahead of vote
- Shot putter Machura gets 2-year-ban for doping
- D&G throw a garden party at Milan Fashion Week
- Baghdad gunmen kill army officer in ambush
- Philippines prez: ASEAN will 'stand as a block'
- Florida panthers bound back thanks to Texas mates
- 3 teens in US bullying-suicide appear in court
- Gates says he has no doubts about US war strategy
- Tiger's course developers reach settlement
- New strikes in France over retirement age
- Prada's summer is bold in color and cut
- Nationals president Stan Kasten leaving club
- Portia de Rossi takes wife Ellen Degeneres' name
- Boeing sells 4 more 777s
- Nicaraguan diplomatic official found dead in NYC
- Fallujah raid highlights Iraq's security concerns
- Congress sends small business bill to Obama
- US woman, out of options, nears execution
- Philippines prez: ASEAN will 'stand as a block'
- Energy prices up on storm threat to production
- Pakistani given 86 years for firing at US troops
- Obama pursues currency spat in meeting with China
- Karaoke's stars vie for fame, dumplings
- Karaoke champs vie for fame, dumplings in Russia
- Williams-Martinez offer fireworks on Boardwalk
- 4 US senators urge Obama to fire Afghan watchdog
- Gold hits new records, nears $1,300 an ounce
- Valcke gives SAfrica's World Cup glowing report
- Williams-Martinez set for more fireworks in AC
- US Congress to send small business bill to Obama
- Small plane crashes at DomRep airport, no deaths
- More athletes pull out of India's troubled games
- Colombia: No. 2 rebel commander killed in raid
- England to send athletes to Commonwealth Games
- US walks out on Ahmadinejad UN speech
- Stocks weaken on Europe worries and job numbers
- Color conquers the Milan Fashion runway
- Chrysler: Dealer interest in Fiat exceeds goals
- Podobedova of Kazakhstan sets 3 world records
- US first lady urges nonprofits to engage veterans
- Amir Khan inks Vegas debut against Maidana
- Bristol-Myers to cut about 840 jobs worldwide
- Uruguay calls up Forlan, Suarez
- NZ to decide on games participation
- US military backing Japan in dispute with China
- Pastore leads Palermo to 3-1 win over Juventus
- Nilmar gives Villarreal win; Malaga beats Getafe
- Petrobras set to price biggest share offer
- Nike 1st-qtr net income rises 9 percent
- Tropical storm Matthew forms in Caribbean
- Obama challenges the world: Time for Mideast peace
- Facebook site down, slow for many users
- US team to meet Chinese team in boxing exhibition
- Sampras: Healthy Nadal may break Slam record
- Bristol-Myers to cut about 840 jobs worldwide
- 2012 Super Bowl organizers moving ahead with plans
- US lawmakers call for UN rights monitor on Iran
- Langer looking for Schwab Cup push at SAS
- Afghan journalists to be released 'if innocent'
- Buffett: Recession continues, by his definition
- Obama pushes China on currency in meeting
- AMD cuts 3Q guidance, blames weak consumer sales
- Settlement freeze has barely slowed construction
- Suspected van Gogh thief arrested in US
- Bugs in baby formula? Parents worried about recall
- Obama plays adoring spouse at Clinton initiative
- Countries and products covered by formula recall
- Obama: US-Japan alliance a security 'cornerstone'
- UN session urges US, others to back nuke test pact
- 48th NY Film Festival opens with 'Social Network'
- 4 dead in shooting at home in US
- Seattle police: 4 dead, 1 wounded in shooting
- Casey looking for another prize
- News feed: Facebook site down, slow for many users
- Stephen Colbert to testify on Capitol Hill
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- Replacements bassist's Haiti aid auction kicks off
- Nilmar gives Villarreal win; Sevilla held to draw
- Threatened Mexican journalist receives asylum
- NY woman convicted in boyfriend's antifreeze death
- What's behind the new gold rush? Anxiety
- Treasurys trade flat; Interest rates inch lower
- Obama: US-Japan alliance a security "cornerstone"
- Border mayors gather, draw scant interest in US
- Earle postpones tour, enters rehab after arrest
- US woman fends off bear attack with zucchini
- 4 senators urge Obama to fire Afghanistan watchdog
- Hole-by-hole look at Celtic Manor
- Ryder Cup at a glance
- A capsule look at the Europe Ryder Cup team
- A capsule look at the Americans
- 4 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Seattle home
- Pavin brings quiet determination to Ryder Cup
- 'Mom's gone crazy:' 4 killed in Seattle shooting
- Obama: US-Japan alliance a security 'cornerstone'
- Chavez, opponents rally before Venezuela vote
- Messi included in Argentine team for Japan
- 'Mom has gone crazy:' 4 killed in US shooting
- Petrobras set to price biggest share offer
- Doctor: Workers in US plant shot several times
- Injured Messi included in Argentina team for Japan
- Legacy company looks for tenants for media centers
- Nike 1st-quarter net income up 9 percent
- Beckham to sue magazine over claims in Germany
- Jackson, Harrower lead Australia past Canada 72-47
- British horse racing gets major shake-up for 2011
- Asylum seekers end rooftop protest in Australia
- Mexico journalists debate cartels, self-censorship
- News feed: Facebook is up after glitchy afternoon
- US pastor spent a generation building megachurch
- HASH(0x97851ac)
- HASH(0x969f2fc)
- HASH(0x987014c)
- HASH(0x94cba0c)
- HASH(0x93f4720)
- HASH(0x95bfc50)
- US walks out of Ahmadinejad UN speech
- Jury clears USVI senator of assault charges
- PETA salutes celebs to celebrate its 30th birthday
- Box Office Preview: 'Wall Street' rally likely
- `Undercovers" colorful mission: change US TV
- Nancy Wilson files for divorce from Cameron Crowe
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Microsoft's Gates joins `Superman' school mission
- Kenny Chesney works overtime on new album
- Steroids and Red Sox: Burns back on baseball
- Philip Morris-Mexico to warn about smoking dangers
- AP president: Need to curb unlicensed use of news
- Suzanne Collins completes `The Hunger Games'
- Julianne Moore thrilled with 'Freckleface' musical
- Reynolds goes underground in terror tale 'Buried'
- US man knows secrets of genuine 'Boardwalk Empire'
- 'Hawaii Five-0' gets an upgrade to modern times
- Mirrorball, mistakes: Brandy dreams of `Dancing'
- 7 killed in shooutout in Mexican resort city
- 1st woman in 5 years executed in US amid outcry
- China says 4 Japanese filmed military targets
- Joey, Rory help build a community with restaurant
- Review: Legend & Roots new CD stirring, a bit slow
- Review: Randy Houser's 'Cadillac' a smooth ride
- AP president: Need to curb unlicensed use of news
- Review: Accept-ional debut for T.T. Quick singer
- 2 Koreas meet to arrange split families' reunions
- Music Review: Franti shines on `Sunshine'
- Review: Currington finds right groove on new CD
- Chopra writes dramatic novel on life of Muhammad
- Petrobras raises $70B in biggest share offer
- Asian shares slide after disappointing US job news
- Source: Nelson expected to leave Warriors Monday
- `Immortal Beloved' leaves lasting impression
- 'Mom's gone crazy:' 4 killed in US shooting
- Africans seek funds to increase Somali force
- Jordin Sparks reaches the `Heights' of Broadway
- NZ rescuers begin moving stranded whales
- Ordinary hardware goes orchestral in `Pandemonium'
- NZ cyclist Henderson out of Commonwealth Games
- `Glee' is back with angst, songs in sophomore year
- 5 most-liked Woody Allen movies
- UN aims to broaden peacekeeping capabilities
- Undocking problems delay space station departure
- Sanchez: Vietnamese trying to take her seat
- Africans seek funds to increase Somali force
- Upton keys Rays' 7-run inning in win over Yanks
- Uribe hits slam, 2-run HR in 2nd, Giants romp
- Review: Allen Ginsberg pieced together in `Howl'
- Review: 'Tall Dark Stranger' is short on laughs
- 'Wall Street' sequel shows greed can still be good
- High-tech set debuts `Ring' opening at the Met
- Tropical Storm Matthew stronger in Caribbean
- Traders: China halts rare earth exports to Japan
- China's Wen says Beijing may dismantle missiles
- Asian shares fall after jump in US jobless claims
- Review: Tough lessons to learn in 'Superman'
- 7 killed in shootout in Mexican resort city
- US walks out on Ahmadinejad's UN speech
- Ga. pastor spent a generation building megachurch
- 2 Koreas hold talks on split families' reunions
- Entertainer Eddie Fisher dies at 82
- AP Interview: Hiker talks of 410 days in Iran jail
- '50s pop singer Eddie Fisher dies at age 86
- Philippine dad convicted of rape gets 14,400 years
- AOC boss: India shouldn't have Commonwealth Games
- Olimpia edges Toluca 2-1
- Oil drops slightly to below $75 amid mixed US data
- '50s pop singer Eddie Fisher dies at age 82
- Australia sentences Iraqi man for people smuggling
- American League Leaders
- Traders: China halts rare earth exports to Japan
- No. 19 Miami romps by Pitt, 31-3, behind Harris
- Japan intervenes in market again to weaken yen
- Obama eyes Sudan, Southeast Asia tensions
- Aid groups cheer Obama development plan
- Small plane crashes at Indonesian air show
- AP Interview: Hiker talks of year in Iran prison
- C'Wealth Games head sees improvement in conditions
- Malaysia frees Singapore terrorist suspect
- Petrobras raises $70B in offer, world's largest
- Kenya's Kibaki expects south Sudan vote in January
- Japan intervenes in market again to weaken yen
- US walks out of Ahmadinejad UN speech
- Japan to release Chinese boat captain
- THURSDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- China steps up efforts to reverse 'Brain Drain'
- UN session seeks to kick-start stalled nuke talks
- Kenya's Kibaki expects south Sudan vote in January
- Japan to release Chinese boat captain amid tension
- AFL final crowd expected to top 100,000 at MCG
- Malaysia to deport Singaporean terrorist suspect
- Afghan official: Detained journalist released
- C'Wealth Games head sees improvement in conditions
- Asian shares mixed after jump in US jobless claims
- Pakistanis furious over woman's US prison sentence
- Problems delay space station departure for a day
- Poll: Dems disliked, but Republicans just as bad
- English athletes arrive for C'Wealth Games
- Colombia: death of feared No. 2 rebel a watershed
- Japan to release Chinese captain in boat collision
- Obama, at UN, eyes Sudan, Southeast Asia tensions
- New Zealand eases restriction on overseas players
- Korean oil company claims control of UK's Dana
- Oracle CEO: We're not eyeing services buys
- Movie Review: `You Again' full of obvious gags
- Afridi: England was toughest tour of career
- Review: 'Civilization V' rules the PC game world
- The top 10 singles and albums on iTunes
- Indian games head sees improvement in conditions
- 5-year-old murder stokes dangerous Lebanon crisis
- Carlos Santana takes on guitar classics on new CD
- Best Sellers-Audio
- Report: HSBC's CEO to step down
- Japan to release Chinese boat captain amid dispute
- Soviet coup plotter Yanayev dies at 73
- Euro a bit weaker; dollar up on yen
- Former teammates, coaches praise Suzuki's record
- Lithuania resumes IRA dissident trial
- Afridi: England was toughest tour of career
- Malaysia deports Singaporean terrorist suspect
- New Zealand to attend New Delhi games
- Former teammates, coaches praise Suzuki's record
- Oil hovers near $75 amid mixed US economic data
- New Zealand to attend New Delhi games
- Soviet coup plotter Yanayev dies at 73
- Japan silent on intervention talk after yen's drop
- Singapore Olam in deal talks with Louis Dreyfus
- LA judge to weigh ownership of jumbo emerald
- UK government bank inquiry launched
- German business climate improves in September
- France speaks with 2 reporters held in Afghanistan
- Lotus to change name and engines
- 7 elephants killed in India by speeding train
- World shares mixed after jump in US jobless claims
- Pakistan to fight for terrorist convict's release
- School principal killed in Russia's Dagestan
- World boxing federation lifts suspension of SKorea
- Tashkent Open Results
- France: no military plan to free Niger hostages
- Moderate quake rocks New Zealand's North Island
- Austrian swimmer Mirna Jukic retires
- Vesnina advances to Tashkent Open final
- Belgium: Murder trial opens in 2006 skydiver death
- Ho takes share of lead at Panasonic Open
- Malaysia hands over terrorist suspect to Singapore
- German business climate improves in September
- Arsenal announces record pre-tax profits
- General Mills changes palm oil policy
- Tropical Storm Matthew moving quickly in Caribbean
- Ex-London mayor Livingstone to run again in 2012
- Klien replaces Yamamoto for Singapore Grand Prix
- Reunion Island volcano could erupt shortly
- Japan silent on intervention talk after yen's drop
- Bomb disposal expert among those honored in UK
- Beijing faces worsening traffic gridlock
- Va. inmate 1st woman in 5 years executed in US
- Poland's jobless rate inches down to 11.3 percent
- 'Don't ask, don't tell' injunction now up to judge
- Global recovery concerns stalk markets
- AP Interview: Rogge says give India a chance
- Afghan suicide bomber kills child, injures 28
- Japan to release Chinese boat captain amid dispute
- French economy grew 0.7 percent in 2nd quarter
- Zimbabwe illegal occupiers destroy animal reserve
- Korea Open Results
- Detained Afghan journalist released by coalition
- Liverpool desperate for win against Sunderland
- Thousands of policemen protest in Romania
- Szavay beats defending champion Date Krumm
- Belgium: Murder trial opens in 2006 skydiver death
- Turkish PM rules out Kurdish schooling
- Swiss minister's giggling fit an online hit
- French gov't firm on pension reform despite strike
- Scotland to start heading to New Delhi on Saturday
- Lehman Bros sign, artworks auctioned off in UK
- Madrid, Barca look to hit form in Spain
- Germany's Merck sees shares slide after setback
- Iraqi leader sends envoys to exiled cleric in Iran
- UN meeting on food prices seeks transparency
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi allowed to vote in elections
- Stock futures rise as traders await fresh data
- Zimbabwe illegal occupiers destroy animal reserve
- Croatia adds Lovren, Ilicevic for Euro qualifying
- Qatar earmarks $5bln for Greek investments
- Israel, Palestinians look to salvage Mideast talks
- Bomb disposal expert among those honored in UK
- Oil hovers above $75 amid mixed US economic data
- Church sex scandal takes toll on victims' lawyers
- Webber fastest in first Singapore practice
- Near-fit Hargreaves on verge of return at Man U
- Al-Qaida in Iraq claims Baghdad bombings
- Irish premier's majority narrows as lawmaker quits
- Singapore Grand Prix results
- South African police arrested for prisoner escape
- Vesnina, Kudryavtseva in Tashkent Open final
- Ballack may return in two months
- Portugal's financial woes deepen amid policy spat
- Mexican mayor slain in drug-plagued state
- Bears could turn heads by beating Packers
- French unions plan new pension reform protests
- UN's Ban urges end to inertia at Geneva talks
- Arab move to censure Israel stymied at UN meeting
- Spain unveils lean 2011 budget
- Legacy company starts plan to fill media centers
- Second Afghan journalist released by NATO
- CAS clears Queiroz to work pending verdict
- Durable goods rise outside volatile transportation
- Cuba to allow private hiring of non-relatives
- Stock futures climb after manufacturing report
- 3 Kenyans seek marathon record in Berlin
- Lehman Bros sign, artworks auctioned off in UK
- Quarterback stability: Some teams don't care
- Egypt PM: New law for state-owned land sale needed
- Canadian PM to survey hurricane damage
- UKA waits for funding guarantees for worlds bid
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- Thai webmaster arrested for second time
- Slovakia plans to withdraw troops from Kosovo
- Portugal's financial woes deepen amid policy spat
- US mailman admits stashing 12,000 pieces of mail
- Guerrier moves into clubhouse lead at Vivendi Cup
- Lohan due back in court after failed drug test
- Ali attends reopening of his old Miami gym
- Texas ed board considers resolution limiting Islam
- US comic breaks record with 40-hour standup act
- Miami's historic 5th Street Gym reopens
- Syria hikes gasoline prices by 10 percent
- Arab move to censure Israel stymied at UN meeting
- NATO: Detained Afghan journalists released
- Stocks jump after manufacturing report
- Stocks get boost from upbeat US economic data
- Talks on split families' reunions held up
- Cuba details brave new world of private enterprise
- Spain unveils lean 2011 budget
- AP Interview: Rogge says US TV talks to begin soon
- State TV rejects political ad vilifying Gypsies
- Open de Moselle Results
- Aye Carumba! Bart Simpson statue stolen
- Europe agrees on review of offshore drilling
- Ray Charles Memorial Library opens in US
- August new home sales second slowest on record
- Queen tried to get UK poverty fund to heat palace
- Forbes' tiny toys will be sold at auction in NYC
- Suicidal death row inmate appeals Ga. execution
- Ray Charles Memorial Library opens in US
- Prosecutors: Love triangle in 2006 skydiver death
- CNN fires its US chief
- Police: US bank robber has taken hostages
- Stocks jump as the news improves on manufacturing
- Forbes' tiny toys will be sold in NYC
- Suicidal death row inmate appeals execution in US
- Mexican mayor slain in drug-plagued state
- Telefonica control of Brazil's Vivo approved
- Turkish team punished after linesman hit by object
- Turkish team punished after linesman hit by object
- Turkish team punished after linesman hit by object
- Turkish team punished after linesman hit by object
- Turkish team punished after linesman hit by object
- Turkish team punished after linesman hit by object
- Turkish team punished after linesman hit by object
- French anti-doping boss quits
- French anti-doping boss quits
- French anti-doping boss quits
- French anti-doping boss quits
- French anti-doping boss quits
- French anti-doping boss quits
- French anti-doping boss quits
- Sevilla loses bid to overturn PSG's Europa Lge win
- Sevilla loses bid to overturn PSG's Europa Lge win
- Sevilla loses bid to overturn PSG's Europa Lge win
- Sevilla loses bid to overturn PSG's Europa Lge win
- Sevilla loses bid to overturn PSG's Europa Lge win
- Sevilla loses bid to overturn PSG's Europa Lge win
- Sevilla loses bid to overturn PSG's Europa Lge win
- DomRep teens found guilty of killing 7 cab drivers
- DomRep teens found guilty of killing 7 cab drivers
- DomRep teens found guilty of killing 7 cab drivers
- UN session seeks to kick-start stalled nuke talks
- UN session seeks to kick-start stalled nuke talks
- UN session seeks to kick-start stalled nuke talks
- UN session seeks to kick-start stalled nuke talks
- UN session seeks to kick-start stalled nuke talks
- UN session seeks to kick-start stalled nuke talks
- Stocks get boost from upbeat US economic data
- Stocks get boost from upbeat US economic data
- Stocks get boost from upbeat US economic data
- Stocks get boost from upbeat US economic data
- Stocks get boost from upbeat US economic data
- Stocks get boost from upbeat US economic data
- Stocks get boost from upbeat US economic data
- Stocks get boost from upbeat US economic data
- Stocks get boost from upbeat US economic data
- Stocks get boost from upbeat US economic data
- Stocks get boost from upbeat US economic data
- Stocks get boost from upbeat US economic data
- Europe agrees on review of offshore drilling
- Europe agrees on review of offshore drilling
- Europe agrees on review of offshore drilling
- Europe agrees on review of offshore drilling
- Europe agrees on review of offshore drilling
- Europe agrees on review of offshore drilling
- Bulgarians rally for mandatory religion classes
- Bulgarians rally for mandatory religion classes
- Bulgarians rally for mandatory religion classes
- Bulgarians rally for mandatory religion classes
- Bulgarians rally for mandatory religion classes
- Bulgarians rally for mandatory religion classes
- US walks out of Ahmadinejad UN speech
- US walks out of Ahmadinejad UN speech
- US walks out of Ahmadinejad UN speech
- US walks out of Ahmadinejad UN speech
- US walks out of Ahmadinejad UN speech
- US walks out of Ahmadinejad UN speech
- Head of MI6 attends funeral of body-in-bag UK spy
- Head of MI6 attends funeral of body-in-bag UK spy
- Head of MI6 attends funeral of body-in-bag UK spy
- Head of MI6 attends funeral of body-in-bag UK spy
- Head of MI6 attends funeral of body-in-bag UK spy
- Head of MI6 attends funeral of body-in-bag UK spy
- Arab move to censure Israel stymied at UN meeting
- Arab move to censure Israel stymied at UN meeting
- Arab move to censure Israel stymied at UN meeting
- Arab move to censure Israel stymied at UN meeting
- Arab move to censure Israel stymied at UN meeting
- Arab move to censure Israel stymied at UN meeting
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- Police: US bank robber has taken hostages
- Police: US bank robber has taken hostages
- Police: US bank robber has taken hostages
- Police: US bank robber has taken hostages
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- Police: US bank robber has taken hostages
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- Police: US bank robber has taken hostages
- SAfrica to research mine nationalization proposal
- Pace of new home sales second slowest on record
- Pace of new home sales second slowest on record
- Pace of new home sales second slowest on record
- Pace of new home sales second slowest on record
- Pace of new home sales second slowest on record
- Pace of new home sales second slowest on record
- Chennai wins toss, opts to bat in 1st CL semifinal
- Chennai wins toss, opts to bat in 1st CL semifinal
- Chennai wins toss, opts to bat in 1st CL semifinal
- Chennai wins toss, opts to bat in 1st CL semifinal
- Chennai wins toss, opts to bat in 1st CL semifinal
- Chennai wins toss, opts to bat in 1st CL semifinal
- Chennai wins toss, opts to bat in 1st CL semifinal
- Hertz says last bid for Dollar Thrifty is final
- Hertz says last bid for Dollar Thrifty is final
- Hertz says last bid for Dollar Thrifty is final
- Hertz says last bid for Dollar Thrifty is final
- Hertz says last bid for Dollar Thrifty is final
- Hertz says last bid for Dollar Thrifty is final
- Simon reaches Open de Moselle semis
- Simon reaches Open de Moselle semis
- Simon reaches Open de Moselle semis
- Simon reaches Open de Moselle semis
- Simon reaches Open de Moselle semis
- Simon reaches Open de Moselle semis
- Simon reaches Open de Moselle semis
- Clinton assures Lebanon of US support
- Clinton assures Lebanon of US support
- Clinton assures Lebanon of US support
- Clinton assures Lebanon of US support
- Clinton assures Lebanon of US support
- Clinton assures Lebanon of US support
- UN session seeks to kick-start stalled nuke talks
- UN session seeks to kick-start stalled nuke talks
- UN session seeks to kick-start stalled nuke talks
- UN session seeks to kick-start stalled nuke talks
- UN session seeks to kick-start stalled nuke talks
- UN session seeks to kick-start stalled nuke talks
- Lithuania: IRA dissident trial postponed, again
- Lithuania: IRA dissident trial postponed, again
- Lithuania: IRA dissident trial postponed, again
- Lithuania: IRA dissident trial postponed, again
- Lithuania: IRA dissident trial postponed, again
- Lithuania: IRA dissident trial postponed, again
- Lohan back in court after failed drug test
- Lohan back in court after failed drug test
- Lohan back in court after failed drug test
- Lohan back in court after failed drug test
- Lohan back in court after failed drug test
- Lohan back in court after failed drug test
- Police say possible bomb inside Florida bank
- Police say possible bomb inside Florida bank
- Police say possible bomb inside Florida bank
- Police say possible bomb inside Florida bank
- Police say possible bomb inside Florida bank
- Police say possible bomb inside Florida bank
- Chennai wins toss, opts to bat in 1st CL semifinal
- Chennai wins toss, opts to bat in 1st CL semifinal
- Chennai wins toss, opts to bat in 1st CL semifinal
- Chennai wins toss, opts to bat in 1st CL semifinal
- Chennai wins toss, opts to bat in 1st CL semifinal
- Chennai wins toss, opts to bat in 1st CL semifinal
- Chennai wins toss, opts to bat in 1st CL semifinal
- Obama: Ahmadinejad Sept. 11 comments 'offensive'
- Obama: Ahmadinejad Sept. 11 comments 'offensive'
- Obama: Ahmadinejad Sept. 11 comments 'offensive'
- Obama: Ahmadinejad Sept. 11 comments 'offensive'
- Obama: Ahmadinejad Sept. 11 comments 'offensive'
- Obama: Ahmadinejad Sept. 11 comments 'offensive'
- England keeper Brown cleared for Women's World Cup
- England keeper Brown cleared for Women's World Cup
- England keeper Brown cleared for Women's World Cup
- England keeper Brown cleared for Women's World Cup
- England keeper Brown cleared for Women's World Cup
- England keeper Brown cleared for Women's World Cup
- England keeper Brown cleared for Women's World Cup
- Atletico Mineiro fires coach Luxemburgo
- Atletico Mineiro fires coach Luxemburgo
- Atletico Mineiro fires coach Luxemburgo
- Atletico Mineiro fires coach Luxemburgo
- Atletico Mineiro fires coach Luxemburgo
- Atletico Mineiro fires coach Luxemburgo
- Atletico Mineiro fires coach Luxemburgo
- Fernando Riera, former Chile coach, dies at 90
- Fernando Riera, former Chile coach, dies at 90
- Fernando Riera, former Chile coach, dies at 90
- Fernando Riera, former Chile coach, dies at 90
- Fernando Riera, former Chile coach, dies at 90
- Fernando Riera, former Chile coach, dies at 90
- Fernando Riera, former Chile coach, dies at 90
- '50s pop singer Eddie Fisher dies at age 82
- '50s pop singer Eddie Fisher dies at age 82
- '50s pop singer Eddie Fisher dies at age 82
- '50s pop singer Eddie Fisher dies at age 82
- '50s pop singer Eddie Fisher dies at age 82
- '50s pop singer Eddie Fisher dies at age 82
- Groups: Kenyan suspects secretly flown to Uganda
- Facebook CEO announces $100M gift to schools
- AP Interview: Rogge backs cycling's Olympic status
- Michelle Obama hosts UN spouses at NY farm
- Dollar falls to 5-month low against euro
- Hawaiian Airlines gets OK for new service to Japan
- Agency reopens 'sexting' prosecutor investigation
- Warner Chilcott buying full Enablex US rights
- UK raises terror alert due to Irish dissidents
- Obama: Ahmadinejad Sept. 11 comments 'offensive'
- Colbert tells US lawmakers farm work 'really hard'
- FBI: Florida bank standoff over, robbers at large
- Taiwan welcomes China PM's remarks on missile withdrawal
- Taiwan News to launch new Digital Multi-media
- Bomb blast in Bangkok wounds three
- Japan to release Chinese boat captain amid worst spat in years
- Heavy rains cause floods and landslides in northern Taiwan
- Lang Lang, Li Yundi to hold piano recitals in Taipei
- Beijing stages multimedia musical sensation in Taipei
- Premier promises to improve disaster prevention and relief
- Taipei City denies capturing strays to make ways for expo
- China Airlines to cut ticket fares on certain flights to China from Oct. 10
- Two Koreas meet to arrange split families' reunions
- Malaysia government deports Singaporean terrorist suspect
- First woman in five years executed in U.S. amid outcry
- Glitch delays space station crew's return to Earth
- sraeli settlements
- 5-year-old murder
- U.S. walks out of Ahmadinejad U.N. speech
- Nicaraguan diplomatic official found dead in NYC
- Colombia kills FARC leader, striking hardest blow to rebel
- Detained journalist released: official
- Sudan vote
- Tropical storm
- Confronting China on trade
- China's 'green economy' will have to wait
- High-tech set debuts 'Ring' opening at the Met
- Microsoft's Gates joins 'Superman' school mission
- Hardware goes orchestral in 'Pandemonium'
- Julianne Moore thrilled with the 'Freckleface'
- Jordin Sparks reaches the 'Heights' of Broadway
- '50s pop singer Eddie Fisher dies at age 82
- U.S.-Philippine war has 'parallels' today: U.S. director Sayles
- Brazilian film about Lula to vie for Oscars: gov't
- 'Home and Away'
- Lifestyle changed
- 'Dancing With the Stars' to premiere
- Legendary series 'Hawaii Five-0' gets an upgrade to modern times
- Tolkien filmmaker puts out call for NZ hobbits
- Japan to pilot digital textbooks in classrooms
- Study backs estimates on BP oil spill
- Irish economic recovery fails in second quarter
- Lula to launch Petrobras share sale
- Japan trading firms say China blocked rare earths exports
- HSBC chief executive to step down in major shake-up, say reports
- Italian central bank warns Unicredit after CEO ouster
- Virgin eyes high-end hotel sector
- Bid battle to buy Dollar Thrifty
- U.S. tries to limit cost of F-35 aircraft
- The Pakistani scientist a cold blooded terrorist or victim?
- Philippine farmers remain cautiously optimistic as peace talks to resume
- David Milibands' brotherly love to drive British Labour leadership
- Asian markets slump amid fears over recovery
- U.S. dollar eases back despite strong afternoon rally
- Crude prices fall in Asia
- Taiwan shares close down 0.43 percent
- New economic woes drag on U.S. stock markets
- Official beekeeper keeps Google buzzing with excitement
- Casey seizes share of Tour Championship lead
- India shouldn't be hosting, says Australian Olympic chief
- Tennis: Women's game celebrates 40th birthday
- Sevilla rue misses in Racing draw
- Upton keys Rays' 7-run inning in win over Yanks
- Former European champions Juventus suffer new setback
- Apology for gaffe on Singapore Olympic Games certificates
- Key witness in Rwandan genocide-linked case dies
- Ban hits radicals for fostering tension
- Red Bull duo fastest in Singapore practice
- George Best memorabilia up for auction
- SAfrica man shot by police after standoff
- Champions League semi interrupted by rain
- Forbes' tiny toys will be sold in NYC
- Groups: Kenyan suspects secretly taken to Uganda
- Gianfranco Ferre provide textured summer looks
- Yemeni army drives al-Qaida out of besieged town
- NATO says 3 detained Afghan journalists released
- Top-seeded Montanes reaches BCR Open semis
- Iranian leader defends 9/11 statement
- NBC Universal CEO to leave when Comcast takes over
- Thai court says ex-first lady must return land
- Judge sends Lohan to jail after failed drug test
- Africans ask UN to delay al-Bashir prosecution
- US opens probe of head lights on Honda Fit
- Poll: Majority of NY voters favor moving mosque
- Prosecutors: Skydiving love triangle led to murder
- Colbert tells US Congress farm work 'really hard'
- US bank robbers strap bomb to abducted teller
- Tropical Storm Matthew threatens Central America
- Air Force rebuts questions about GPS system
- UK raises terror alert due to Irish dissidents
- French anti-doping boss Pierre Bordry quits
- Champions League semifinal interrupted by rain
- Oil rises on positive economic news
- Clashes at Greek port as truckers resume protests
- Actress Lindsay Lohan taken to jail in handcuffs
- FBI serves terrorism warrants in 2 US cities
- 'Shriver Day' to honor Special Olympics founder
- Vatican bank chief laments damaged image
- UN chief hits radicals for fostering tension
- Obama praises Colombia in wake of rebel's death
- Agency reopens 'sexting' prosecutor investigation
- Pakistan angry over terror conviction in US
- NBC Universal CEO to leave when Comcast takes over
- Japan releases Chinese boat captain
- UN meeting on food prices seeks transparency
- Arabs: No peace talks if Israel continues building
- Colbert tells US Congress farm work `really hard'
- Lohan sent back to jail in handcuffs without bail
- Citigroup gives pay hikes to top 25 execs in stock
- NYC police: Hair found in slain diplomat's hands
- Colbert tells Congress farm work `really hard'
- UK says IRA dissident attack in England likely
- Norway considers retrial in Cold War spy case
- Japan releases Chinese boat captain amid dispute
- Ward-Dirrell, Abraham-Froch to fight in Super Six
- 26 arrests in Greece for child pornography
- Vandals down tombstones at French Muslim cemetery
- Canadian PM surveys hurricane damage
- US praises Japan's release of Chinese captain
- FBI serves terrorism warrants in twp states
- US to boost ties with breakaway Somali republics
- FBI serves terrorism warrants in two states
- Kohlschreiber upsets Cilic at Open de Moselle
- Angry Bowyer: 'I wouldn't cheat' for victory
- Vatican bank chief laments image damage
- Lindsay Lohan returns to jail in handcuffs
- US pastor's youth academy preached sexual control
- Sandelin, Parry share halfway lead in Vivendi Cup
- Sahara says MGM studio creditors reject $2B bid
- Business spending on capital goods rises in August
- Lohan arrives at jail after judge denies bail
- World Equestrian Games gamble on Kentucky
- Lindsay Lohan returns to Calif. jail in handcuffs
- Black-eyed peas "crop of the future" for Senegal
- NYC police: Hair found in slain diplomat's hands
- NBA will whistle more techs for 'overt' gestures
- Pioneer black physician to be honored in NYC
- 'Friends' group backs Yemen economic development
- US bank robbers strap bomb to abducted teller
- Obama: US in Afghanistan until 'job is done'
- Pioneering black physician to be honored in NYC
- Ahmadinejad says Iran may end enrichment
- Report: UK tells US it will keep nuclear deterrent
- Mexican mayor slain in drug-plagued northern state
- US to build ties with breakaway Somali republics
- 7 militants, 4 others killed in Russia's south
- Africans ask UN to delay al-Bashir prosecution
- CNN replaces its US chief
- Donatella Versace turns prim and almost proper
- Texas ed board adopts resolution limiting Islam
- Reports: Jet in Italy lands off tarmac, 3 injuries
- US opens probe of headlights on Honda Fit
- Opened flood gates in Nigeria displace 2 million
- Obama meets with Southeast Asian leaders
- Kosovo court says president breaching constitution
- 1 killed, 57 injured in Tunisia train crash
- Opened flood gates in Nigeria displace 2 million
- Shooting by PR police leaves bystander brain-dead
- US shooting suspect was Sudanese war refugee
- Chennai vs. Bangalore Scores
- TLC tackles polygamy with 'Sister Wives'
- Etro makes silk scarf the show
- `Judge Judy' topples `Oprah' from top daytime spot
- Roaring fire hits Sao Paulo slum
- APNewsBreak: 4th man sues US megachurch pastor
- Obama, Ahmadinejad trade barbs over 9/11
- Bangalore chases 176 for place in final
- Judge ready to approve $75M Citigroup settlement
- Court lets Chevron remove activists from oil ship
- Citigroup gives pay hikes to top execs in stock
- Teenage inmates escape Brazil detention center
- China targeted in bill on currency manipulation
- Jamaican financier sentenced to 6 1/2 years in TCI
- A new role for Woods, but not for Americans
- Envoys argue over `slumbering' Geneva nuke talks
- Kosovo court says president breaching constitution
- Florida bank robbers strap bomb to abducted teller
- Black-eyed peas 'crop of the future' for Senegal
- Bristol Palin launches Facebook page
- Fed boss wants closer look at speculative buying
- Queen tried to get UK poverty fund to heat palace
- Northern Ireland to compete in Commonwealth Games
- Stocks reignite a rally as economic woes fade
- German Football Results
- Small-town mayors targeted by Mexican drug gangs
- Comedian tells US Congress farm work 'really hard'
- Bundesliga: Hoffenheim held to 1-1 draw by Cologne
- Grains rally on flood concerns, strong demand
- Jimmie Johnson takes pole at Dover
- Chennai vs. Bangalore Result
- Peru water protests halt Cuzco flights
- Italian designers play it safe for summer 2011
- Knife removed from Brazil man's head after 3 years
- Chennai first team into Champions League final
- Judge halts criminal proceedings against Garrido
- 2 million people displaced in Nigeria flooding
- Judge ready to approve $75M Citigroup settlement
- Judge clears way for 1st Calif execution since '06
- Judge orders lesbian reinstated to Air Force
- Chennai vs. Bangalore Scoreboard
- Daily fantasy sports become a gambling reality
- Sudanese diplomats scuffle at Iranian NYC event
- Lakers' Jackson still not certain he'll retire
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-AAA 400 Lineup
- LA judge weighs ownership of jumbo emerald
- Freed US hiker meets with president of Iran
- Japan PM calls for calm in Japan-China ties
- Maradona wants to return as Argentina coach
- Sudanese diplomats scuffle at Iranian NYC event
- Venezuela oil company to issue $3 billion in bonds
- Obama, SEast Asian leaders urge free navigation
- Chinua Achebe named winner of 2010 Gish Prize
- US prods Israel, Palestinians on peace talks
- NY lawsuit blames SEC for failing to catch Madoff
- Yao is Rockets' 'big unknown'
- Venezuela makes final preparations for vote
- Cochran shoots 64 to take Champions Tour lead
- Ahmadinejad says Iran may end higher enrichment
- AA cuts flights from Puerto Rico to US, Caribbean
- Sudan seeks global support as vote nears
- Judge halts proceedings againt accused kidnapper
- Caribbean news briefs
- Fed boss says plodding economy still needs help
- Peace talks in jeopardy, Clinton and Abbas meet
- Judge allows resuming California executions
- Togo football officials detained over fake team
- Lisa becomes hurricane; Matthew hits Nicaragua
- Michigan wife charged in lawyer-husband's death
- Furyk, Donald tied for lead at East Lake
- Lindsay Lohan challenges jail without bail ruling
- No sleep for Ogilvy, St. Kilda playing for title
- Guilty plea in Obama student loan records case
- Nigeria: Militants lose touch of French hostages
- Saturday, October 2
- BP works on own estimate for amount of oil spilled
- Nigeria: Army moves leaders after shakeup
- Sudan seeks global support as vote nears
- Lohan goes directly to jail after failed drug test
- Haiti police officer killed, station set on fire
- NZealand rescuers save 14 whales from stranded pod
- Thai news site webmaster arrested for second time
- Sudden storm blasts through Haitian tent cities
- Japan PM calls for calm in Japan-China ties
- Judge says Lindsay Lohan should receive bail
- Commonwealth Games head sees improved conditions
- Tropical Storm Matthew drenches Central America
- Soyuz capsule undocks from space station
- Japan releases Chinese boat captain amid dispute
- Mexico judge dismisses drug against prosecutor
- If freed from jail, Lohan still shackled by order
- Beckham makes first start of season
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Beckham sues publisher over prostitute claims
- Chavez urges peace in Colombia after rebel's death
- APNewsBreak: 4th man sues Ga. megachurch pastor
- Fla. bank robbers strap bomb to abducted teller
- 5 killed as storm blasts through Haiti tent camps
- FBI serves terrorism warrants in Chicago
- 3 NKoreans rescued at sea allowed to stay in South
- Ryder Cup Teams
- Hole-by-hole look at Celtic Manor
- Ryder Cup at a glance
- A look at the Europeans
- A look at the Americans
- Pavin brings quiet determination to Ryder Cup
- A year later, USOC paints a prettier picture
- Commonwealth Games head says work still needed
- Beckham makes 1st start for Galaxy
- Rights groups denounce arrest of Thai webmaster
- Bra, bikini among items at Octomom yard sale
- Bra, bikini among items at Octomom sale
- Bill Clinton raises billions to tackle poverty
- Soyuz capsule lands in Kazakh steppe with 3 aboard
- US border inspector charged with bribery
- Commonwealth Games head sees improved conditions
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- Response to '75 ship crisis focused on US prestige
- NATO: Bomb blast kills 2 troops, 30 militants die
- Pakistan plane lands in Sweden after bomb threat
- Analysis: Republicans' Pledge courts independents
- Lincecum leads Giants to 2-1 win over Rockies
- NZ's Mullins sets free dive record
- Soyuz capsule lands in Kazakh steppe with 3 aboard
- Aybar, Soriano spark Rays' 5-3 win
- Despite Dalton's INTs, No. 4 TCU outlasts SMU
- Pakistan plane lands in Sweden after bomb threat
- US strategists seek Afghan fixes outside the box
- Pakistani plane lands in Sweden after bomb threat
- Caribbean crime wave linked to US deportations
- Collingwood, St. Kilda draw AFL grand final 68-68l
- PIA plane evacuated in Sweden after bomb threat
- Lohan freed from LA jail after posting bail
- Myanmar: White elephant auspicious for elections
- AP Impact: Vatican probes group tied to scandal
- Pakistan jet evacuated in Sweden after bomb threat
- Iran's nuclear agency trying to stop computer worm
- Gunmen kill 2 people in attack on Pakistani mosque
- Ga. pastor's academy had 'sex self-check card'
- DoJ seeks to dismiss suit filed for radical cleric
- Ishikawa 1 stroke back at Panasonic Open
- Peers rank Federer over Nadal despite career Slam
- Al-Qaida gunmen ambush bus carrying Yemeni forces
- Peers rank Nadal over Federer despite career slam
- Hewitt withdraws from Malaysian Open
- Missile strike kills 4 militants in NW Pakistan
- UK's opposition Labour Party announces new leader
- Korea Open Results
- Japan rejects China's demand for apology
- India scuttles protests with lockdown in Kashmir
- Zakopalova, Kleybanova into Korea Open final
- Official Myanmar election campaign begins
- Officials: Alleged US missiles kill 4 in Pakistan
- Ukraine, Poland honor Katyn massacre victims
- Talks on Korea race future
- NATO: Bomb blasts kill 3 troops, 30 militants die
- Tashkent Open Results
- Archbishop of Canterbury: Gay rows wounding church
- Photo essay: Talks put focus on Jewish settlers
- Taiwanese demand tougher laws against child abuse
- Kudryavtseva wins Tashkent Open title
- League Cup Draw List
- Iran's nuclear agency trying to stop computer worm
- Australian rugby league results
- Ukraine, Poland honor Katyn victims
- France believes 7 hostages in Niger are alive
- Nadal set for Thailand Open debut
- Nigeria: Nobel laureate launches political party
- Pirates seize cargo ship off Somalia's coast
- US wants more aid recognition in Pakistan
- Land dispute troubles Munich 2018 Olympic bid
- Group urges Nobel award for Chinese dissident
- Man United drawn with Wolves in League Cup
- St. George, Roosters to meet in grand final
- Vettel fastest in final Singapore practice
- Singapore Grand Prix results
- Nagoya trounces Shimizu 5-0 in J-League
- Vettel fastest in final Singapore practice
- Syria critical of UN for not censuring Israel
- ATP-BCR Open Romania Results
- BCR Open Romania Results
- Palermo airport remains shut because of accident
- Bomb kills Iraqi police officer in Baghdad
- Kameda beats Sakata in defense of title
- S'pore opposition party calls for fewer foreigners
- Rival Palestinian factions move closer to deal
- Russia's Kashirina sets world record in Turkey
- Open de Moselle Results
- Simon thrashes Kohlschreiber at Open de Moselle
- Official: 2 shot workers may have been targeted
- UK's opposition Labour Party announces new leader
- English Football Results
- Man City inflicts Chelsea's 1st loss of season
- Merkel urges German input on energy policy
- US: lawsuit for cleric would reveal state secrets
- Obama takes on Republicans on taxes, economy
- Tons for Watson, Katich in Australians' warmup
- Italian victims of pedophile clerics gather
- Claims of intimidation at Egypt police abuse trial
- Israel: Settlers brace for end of building freeze
- Pet cat dyed pink, dumped in UK garden
- Man City inflicts Chelsea's 1st loss of season
- Man City inflicts Chelsea's 1st loss of season
- Man City inflicts Chelsea's 1st loss of season
- Man City inflicts Chelsea's 1st loss of season
- Man City inflicts Chelsea's 1st loss of season
- Man City inflicts Chelsea's 1st loss of season
- Man City inflicts Chelsea's 1st loss of season
- Cast of Lady Liberty's nose unsold at NYC auction
- Cast of Lady Liberty's nose unsold at NYC auction
- Cast of Lady Liberty's nose unsold at NYC auction
- Cast of Lady Liberty's nose unsold at NYC auction
- Cast of Lady Liberty's nose unsold at NYC auction
- Cast of Lady Liberty's nose unsold at NYC auction
- St Maarten: Minority coalition to rule ex-colony
- US pastor's academy had 'sex self-check card'
- US pastor's academy had 'sex self-check card'
- US pastor's academy had 'sex self-check card'
- US pastor's academy had 'sex self-check card'
- US pastor's academy had 'sex self-check card'
- US pastor's academy had 'sex self-check card'
- Tropical Storm Matthew drenches Central America
- Tropical Storm Matthew drenches Central America
- Tropical Storm Matthew drenches Central America
- Tropical Storm Matthew drenches Central America
- Tropical Storm Matthew drenches Central America
- Tropical Storm Matthew drenches Central America
- Tropical Storm Matthew drenches Central America
- Tropical Storm Matthew drenches Central America
- Tropical Storm Matthew drenches Central America
- Tropical Storm Matthew drenches Central America
- Tropical Storm Matthew drenches Central America
- Tropical Storm Matthew drenches Central America
- TPS Turku wins Finnish Cup
- TPS Turku wins Finnish Cup
- TPS Turku wins Finnish Cup
- TPS Turku wins Finnish Cup
- TPS Turku wins Finnish Cup
- TPS Turku wins Finnish Cup
- TPS Turku wins Finnish Cup
- UK's opposition Labour Party announces new leader
- UK's opposition Labour Party announces new leader
- UK's opposition Labour Party announces new leader
- UK's opposition Labour Party announces new leader
- UK's opposition Labour Party announces new leader
- UK's opposition Labour Party announces new leader
- Singapore Grand Prix results
- Singapore Grand Prix results
- Singapore Grand Prix results
- Singapore Grand Prix results
- Singapore Grand Prix results
- Singapore Grand Prix results
- Singapore Grand Prix results
- Warriors bat first vs. South Australia in 2nd semi
- Warriors bat first vs. South Australia in 2nd semi
- Warriors bat first vs. South Australia in 2nd semi
- Warriors bat first vs. South Australia in 2nd semi
- Warriors bat first vs. South Australia in 2nd semi
- Warriors bat first vs. South Australia in 2nd semi
- US: lawsuit for cleric would reveal state secrets
- US: lawsuit for cleric would reveal state secrets
- US: lawsuit for cleric would reveal state secrets
- US: lawsuit for cleric would reveal state secrets
- US: lawsuit for cleric would reveal state secrets
- US: lawsuit for cleric would reveal state secrets
- Armani has fancy ideas for next summer
- Armani has fancy ideas for next summer
- Armani has fancy ideas for next summer
- Armani has fancy ideas for next summer
- Armani has fancy ideas for next summer
- Armani has fancy ideas for next summer
- Pakistan jet evacuated in Sweden after bomb threat
- Pakistan jet evacuated in Sweden after bomb threat
- Pakistan jet evacuated in Sweden after bomb threat
- Pakistan jet evacuated in Sweden after bomb threat
- Pakistan jet evacuated in Sweden after bomb threat
- Pakistan jet evacuated in Sweden after bomb threat
- Warriors bat first vs. South Australia in 2nd semi
- Warriors bat first vs. South Australia in 2nd semi
- Warriors bat first vs. South Australia in 2nd semi
- Warriors bat first vs. South Australia in 2nd semi
- Warriors bat first vs. South Australia in 2nd semi
- Warriors bat first vs. South Australia in 2nd semi
- Warriors bat first vs. South Australia in 2nd semi
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- Pakistan jet evacuated in Sweden after bomb threat
- Pakistan jet evacuated in Sweden after bomb threat
- Pakistan jet evacuated in Sweden after bomb threat
- Pakistan jet evacuated in Sweden after bomb threat
- Pakistan jet evacuated in Sweden after bomb threat
- Pakistan jet evacuated in Sweden after bomb threat
- Simon, Zverev reach Open de Moselle final
- Plane bomb suspect released in Sweden
- West Ham moves off bottom with 1-0 win over Spurs
- Ed Miliband is new UK Labour Party leader
- Everton sink to bottom after 0-0 draw vs. Fulham
- West Bromwich beat Arsenal 3-2
- Taiwanese demand tougher laws against child abuse
- Commonwealth Games head sees improved conditions
- Japan rejects China's demand for apology
- Finance ministry plans trial run for 'e-receipts' by year-end
- Control Yuan member may probe manufacture of pig blood cake
- New Zealand soprano Hayley to perform in Kaohsiung, Taipei
- 7.8% of children are carriers of drug-resistant MRSA: study
- A season for creativity, a time for the Avant-garde
- 2 million people are displaced in Nigeria flooding
- Russian spacecraft Soyuz lands safely after delay
- Pakistan plane lands in Sweden after bomb threat
- Five killed as storm blasts through Haiti tent camps
- Tropical Storm Matthew drenches Central America
- Diplomats scuffle
- Webmaster arrested
- Save Americans by sticking it to them
- Poor kid on block gets fleeced by elderly
- U.S. Congress moves to punish China on currency
- Google chief sees Bing as main threat
- Apple launches iPhone 4 in China
- U.S. retail powerhouse Target to sell iPad
- Time for the next generation: HSBC boss
- Floods 'great catch' for Pakistan fishermen
- North Korean leader's son enjoys pampered life in Macau
- If freed from jail, Lohan still shackled by order
- LA judge weighs ownership of jumbo emerald
- Chinese brings Bordeaux to big screen
- American comic gets serious on Capitol Hill
- Joey and Rory help build a community with a restaurant
- Kenny Chesney works overtime on new album 'Hemingway's Whiskey'
- Networks are trying to turn the Friday-night TV lights back on
- Saving the iconic Wigwam Motels
- Suzanne Collins completes 'The Hunger Games'
- Chopra writes dramatic novel on life of Muhammad
- Bestsellers
- Shoppers come, see and spend
- Aybar, Soriano spark Rays' 5-3 win
- Badminton: Lin Dan storms into Japan Open final
- Ryder Cup youngsters out to prove wise heads
- Mersey misery as Liverpool, Everton flounder
- Donald and Furyk share Tour Championship lead
- Basketball: Yao unknown factor as Rockets enter camp
- I'd give life to be Argentina coach again, says Diego
- President Ma urges to speed up legalization of Judge Act
- Liverpool draws 2-2 at home with Sunderland
- Chelsea, Arsenal beaten for first time this season
- Gardner sent off as Birmingham held by Wigan
- Blackburn beats Blackpool 2-1 away
- 2 killed in bombings across Iraq
- Scottish Football Results
- Alonso takes pole for Singapore GP
- Wounded in Iraq, double-amputee returns to war
- Official: US shooter may have targeted co-workers
- Romanian president gives up police protection
- False alarm of gunman sends NY workers into hiding
- 'Neds' wins Spanish top film award
- Commonwealth Games head sees improved conditions
- Unseeded Andujar through to BCR Open final; top seed out
- AP Poll: Repeal? Many wish health law went further
- Ed Miliband is new UK Labour Party leader
- Mainz beats Bayern 2-1 in Munich
- Singapore GP starting lineup
- Polls suggest Argentina doesn't want Maradona back
- West Brom holds off fightback to stun Arsenal 3-2
- Nigeria: Nobel laureate launches political party
- Italian victims of pedophilic clerics gather
- Unseeded Andujar to play Chela in Romania final
- Gardner sent off as Birmingham held 0-0 by Wigan
- Parry has 1-shot lead after Vivendi Cup 3rd round
- Serbia welcomes possible talks with Kosovo
- South Australia chases 176 for place in final
- Bomb scare delays plane; may have been a hoax
- Hong Kong model won't go to Nevada to face charges
- Sha Na Na alumni gather for NY reunion
- Spanish Football Results
- Italian Football Results
- Ed Miliband elected new leader of UK Labour Party
- Bomb scare diverts plane; may have been a hoax
- Liverpool accused of unsporting behavior over goal
- AC Milan beats Genoa 1-0
- Valencia beats Gijon 2-0 to stay atop La Liga
- AC Milan beats Genoa 1-0 in Serie A
- English Football Summaries
- 'Neds' wins Spanish top film award
- Abbas says settlements block Mideast peace deal
- Poet's Voice wins Queen Elizabeth II Stakes
- Jil Sander _ simple styles, beautiful clothes
- Basque groups ask for permanent ETA ceasefire
- German Football Summaries
- Abbas says settlements block Mideast peace deal
- UK opposition chief has new ideas and human touch
- Warriors reach Champions League Twenty20 final
- Panathinaikos, Olympiakos win in Greek league
- South Australia vs. Warriors Scoreboard
- Bottega Veneta offers up feather-light collection
- Storm shreds aging tents in Haiti earthquake camps
- Matthew weakens to tropical depression over Belize
- Celtic top of standings after 2-1 win over Hibs
- Tropical Storm soaks Central America, loses steam
- Judge: Verdict stands in hacked Palin e-mail case
- Warriors through to Champions League final
- Greek Football Results
- Police: American couple found dead in Costa Rica
- Leading scorers in English football
- Basque groups ask for permanent ETA ceasefire
- Ford to open new engine plant in China
- Chavez fights to keep control in legislative vote
- French Football Results
- Guyana police investigate death of cancer patient
- Rennes top of French league after beating Nice
- Brazil beats Tunisia in volleyball worlds opener
- Mens' Volleyball World Championship Results
- Harvick, Hamlin exchange words in NASCAR garage
- Furyk emerges with the lead at Tour Championship
- Israel: Settlers brace for end of building freeze
- Official: US shooter may have targeted co-workers
- Rennes top of French league after beating Nice
- Israeli leaders praise Fidel Castro
- Moscow-Nice run: Got time? Money? Take new train
- Matthew drops to depression, soaks Central America
- Real Madrid held to 0-0 by Levante in La Liga
- At UN, climate ministers seek way out of stalemate
- Lindsay Lohan spends less than a day in LA jail
- Hemlines are fashion headlines at Milan shows
- Lawyer questions Calif. execution before election
- Italian Football Summaries
- Overbay powers Blue Jays past Orioles 5-4
- AS Roma beats Inter Milan 1-0
- Canadian military responds to hurricane damage
- AS Roma beats Inter Milan 1-0 in Serie A
- Cox wins 2,500th game, Braves beat Nationals 5-0
- Saint-Etienne stays top of French league
- Dutch Football Results
- Ajax held to 2-2 at FC Twente in Dutch league
- Bahamas may OK Aga Khan development in marine park
- Kenya says West wasting money on anti-piracy ships
- AIG says AIA will make more than $2B this year
- Cochran increases SAS Championship lead
- Puerto Rico battles worsening garbage problem
- NZ blames CGF for New Delhi delays
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- NZ blames CGF for New Delhi Games delays
- Lehman Brothers art auctioned off in NYC
- Barcelona beats Bilbao 3-1 in Spanish league
- Scottish driver dies in crash on Colin McRae Rally
- Mexico nabs drug trafficker poised to replace capo
- Portuguese Football Results
- American wins dumplings at karaoke worlds
- Porto beats Olhanense 2-0 in Portugal
- American wins dumplings at karaoke worlds
- Spanish Football Summaries
- First rescue capsule arrives at Chilean mine
- AP photographer wounded during West Bank protest
- Some churches like Georgia's thin on safeguards
- Sunday, October 3
- LA, Beijing to exchange ideas on solving traffic
- US winemakers want to block church expansion
- China rises and rises, yet still gets foreign aid
- Muslim nations called to resist Islamophobia
- Detainee releases offered to ease Kashmir unrest
- Monterrey stays unbeaten in Mexico
- Kenya says West wasting money on anti-piracy ships
- Estudiantes move within a point of Argentine lead
- Wreckage of small plane found in Mexico's Baja
- US anti-war activists targeted by FBI speak out
- World Equestrian Games open with fanfare
- US city hopes Facebook gift translates to results
- US law honors World War II internment critic
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- China repeats demand for Japan apology
- Korea Open Results
- Kleybanova beats Zakopalova to win Korea Open
- NATO: Bomb blast kills 2 troops
- Denorfia delivers winning hit in 9th for Padres
- 5 shot at party near Seton Hall in NJ; 1 killed
- Flood fight continues in parts of Minn., Wis.
- 8 shot, 1 fatally, at Los Angeles house party
- Rangers clinch AL West title with 4-3 win over A's
- FC Dallas extends unbeaten streak to 17
- Boxer's bed collapses at Delhi games village
- 5 infected with deadly pneumonic plague in Tibet
- Bama rallies to beat Arkansas, UCLA bounces Texas
- Pan Pacific Results
- Factory blast temporarily shuts NW China airport
- Chavez aiming to keep control in legislative vote
- Pozzato wins world cycling championships warmup
- 8 shot, 3 stabbed, 1 dead at east LA house party
- Japanese protest plans for downtown Nike park
- AP IMPACT: Vatican probes group tied to scandal
- Adelaide stays unbeaten, tops A-League
- Berlin Marathon starts in pouring rain
- Plane arrives in Pakistan after false bomb threat
- Unruly passenger forces flight's return to Seattle
- Zimbabwe wins toss, sends Ireland to bat
- Japanese leader says no apology to China
- Israeli settlement freeze to end at midnight
- 2 more Australians withdraw from Comm Games
- Turkey: gallery attack ignites debate
- Boxer's bed collapses at India games village
- NATO: Bomb blast kills 2 troops in Afghanistan
- Small plane crashes in Croatia, 2 Poles die
- Russian Kirilenko advances at Pan Pacific
- Soderling, Davydenko head field at Malaysia Open
- Weakening Matthew drenches southern Mexico
- Weakened Matthew drenches parts of Central America
- Makau wins Berlin Marathon
- Russian president arrives in China for talks
- Lukoil buys back its own 5 pct from Conoco
- US Air Force launches surveillance satellite
- Report: Israeli on pilgrimage killed in Ukraine
- Northern Ireland man faces terrorism charges
- Accused megachurch pastor to talk to congregation
- Seton Hall campus in NJ mourns shooting victim
- Israeli settlement slowdown to end at midnight
- China concludes that US chicken is being dumped
- Islamic body criticizes bishop's remarks on Quran
- Israeli on pilgrimage killed in Ukraine
- Iraqi government employee killed in ambush
- ETA willing to declare permanent cease-fire
- New Labour leader says he won't be "Red Ed"
- Zimbabwe's president cancels Ecuador trip
- 2 killed in helicopter crash in southern Russia
- Worm hits computers of staff at Iran nuclear plant
- Activists set sail for Gaza from Cyprus
- Report: Oman talking to Iran on US prisoners
- Ireland all out for 200 against Zimbabwe
- Australian Jones wins at Panasonic Open
- German police: 10 dead in crash of Polish bus
- New bomb raises security concerns in Thai capital
- Worm hits computers of staff at Iran nuclear plant
- Ecclestone admits doubts over Korea race
- Activists set sail for Gaza from Cyprus
- England team begins to move into athletes' village
- Kashmir separatists reject Indian peace package
- Egyptian Islamic body criticizes bishop's remarks
- Netanyahu: Settlers should show restraint
- China says progress made on human rights
- 4 Iraqi police killed in blast near Fallujah
- Philippines remembers deadly flood, buys boats
- Referee chiefs back Attwell after Liverpool goal
- Suspected gas blast in Brussels kills at least 2
- Berlin Marathon Results
- Marni sees summer of fun and fantasy
- Top army brass meet to coordinate terror strategy
- Owen header earns United point at Bolton
- German police: 12 dead in crash of Polish bus
- Lions edge leaders Sharks with last-minute try
- Footballer Moore fined over Dubai taxi dispute
- ETA willing to declare permanent cease-fire
- France 'ready' to talk to hostages kidnappers
- Strong earthquake hits eastern Indonesia
- US megachurch pastor: 'I'll be here next week'
- New Labour leader says he won't be "Red Ed"
- English Football Results
- New Muslim comic book superhero on the way
- Afghan election commission orders recounts
- US megachurch pastor pledges to fight accusations
- Mongolian Hakuho wins Emperor's Cup
- Suspected US missile attack kills 3 in NW Pakistan
- Lions edge leaders Sharks with last-minute try
- US: Inverted Philippine flag was `honest mistake'
- Blast near Fallujah kills 4 Iraqi police
- Jewish activists set sail for Gaza from Cyprus
- Merkel: German unification a success
- Dubai Islamic Bank wins control of mortgage lender
- Alonso wins F1 Singapore GP
- Palestinian faction protests Mideast peace talks
- BCR Open Romania Results
- Suspected US missile attacks kill 7 in NW Pakistan
- Open de Moselle Results
- Alonso wins F1 Singapore GP
- US urging Israelis, Palestinians to keep talking
- Catherine Walker, designer to Princess Diana, dies
- Catherine Walker, designer to Princess Diana, dies
- Catherine Walker, designer to Princess Diana, dies
- Catherine Walker, designer to Princess Diana, dies
- Catherine Walker, designer to Princess Diana, dies
- Catherine Walker, designer to Princess Diana, dies
- Simon beats Zverev to win Open de Moselle
- Simon beats Zverev to win Open de Moselle
- Simon beats Zverev to win Open de Moselle
- Simon beats Zverev to win Open de Moselle
- Simon beats Zverev to win Open de Moselle
- Simon beats Zverev to win Open de Moselle
- Simon beats Zverev to win Open de Moselle
- German police: 12 dead in crash of Polish bus
- German police: 12 dead in crash of Polish bus
- German police: 12 dead in crash of Polish bus
- German police: 12 dead in crash of Polish bus
- German police: 12 dead in crash of Polish bus
- German police: 12 dead in crash of Polish bus
- No amends yet for Abu Ghraib abuse victims?
- No amends yet for Abu Ghraib abuse victims?
- No amends yet for Abu Ghraib abuse victims?
- No amends yet for Abu Ghraib abuse victims?
- No amends yet for Abu Ghraib abuse victims?
- No amends yet for Abu Ghraib abuse victims?
- Italian Football Results
- Jewish activists set sail for Gaza from Cyprus
- Jewish activists set sail for Gaza from Cyprus
- Jewish activists set sail for Gaza from Cyprus
- Jewish activists set sail for Gaza from Cyprus
- Jewish activists set sail for Gaza from Cyprus
- Jewish activists set sail for Gaza from Cyprus
- Italian Football Results
- Italian Football Results
- Italian Football Results
- Italian Football Results
- Italian Football Results
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Football Results
- Italian Football Results
- Alonso wins F1 Singapore GP
- Alonso wins F1 Singapore GP
- Alonso wins F1 Singapore GP
- Alonso wins F1 Singapore GP
- Alonso wins F1 Singapore GP
- Alonso wins F1 Singapore GP
- Alonso wins F1 Singapore GP
- Alonso wins F1 Singapore GP
- O'Donnell is first political target of SNL season
- O'Donnell is first political target of SNL season
- O'Donnell is first political target of SNL season
- O'Donnell is first political target of SNL season
- O'Donnell is first political target of SNL season
- O'Donnell is first political target of SNL season
- Romanian president gives up police protection
- Romanian president gives up police protection
- Romanian president gives up police protection
- Romanian president gives up police protection
- Romanian president gives up police protection
- Romanian president gives up police protection
- Zimbabwe vs. Ireland Result
- Zimbabwe vs. Ireland Result
- Zimbabwe vs. Ireland Result
- Zimbabwe vs. Ireland Result
- Zimbabwe vs. Ireland Result
- Zimbabwe vs. Ireland Result
- Zimbabwe vs. Ireland Result
- Rangers beats Aberdeen 3-2 to go top in Scotland
- Rangers beats Aberdeen 3-2 to go top in Scotland
- Rangers beats Aberdeen 3-2 to go top in Scotland
- Rangers beats Aberdeen 3-2 to go top in Scotland
- Rangers beats Aberdeen 3-2 to go top in Scotland
- Rangers beats Aberdeen 3-2 to go top in Scotland
- Rangers beats Aberdeen 3-2 to go top in Scotland
- Late Heskey header earns Villa win at Wolves
- Late Heskey header earns Villa win at Wolves
- Late Heskey header earns Villa win at Wolves
- Late Heskey header earns Villa win at Wolves
- Late Heskey header earns Villa win at Wolves
- Late Heskey header earns Villa win at Wolves
- Late Heskey header earns Villa win at Wolves
- Chela defeats unseeded Andujar in Romania final
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- English Football Results
- Ecclestone admits doubts over Korea race
- Ecclestone admits doubts over Korea race
- Ecclestone admits doubts over Korea race
- Ecclestone admits doubts over Korea race
- Ecclestone admits doubts over Korea race
- Ecclestone admits doubts over Korea race
- Ecclestone admits doubts over Korea race
- Ecclestone admits doubts over Korea race
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Singapore Grand Prix Results
- Singapore Grand Prix Results
- Singapore Grand Prix Results
- Singapore Grand Prix Results
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Hollywood celebrates the newest art space in L.A.
- Singapore Grand Prix Results
- Singapore Grand Prix Results
- Singapore Grand Prix Results
- Merkel: German unification a success
- Merkel: German unification a success
- Merkel: German unification a success
- Merkel: German unification a success
- Merkel: German unification a success
- Merkel: German unification a success
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Football Summaries
- UK says British national missing in Afghanistan
- UK says British national missing in Afghanistan
- UK says British national missing in Afghanistan
- UK says British national missing in Afghanistan
- UK says British national missing in Afghanistan
- UK says British national missing in Afghanistan
- Report: Snake in room adds to C'weath Games woes
- Report: Snake in room adds to C'weath Games woes
- Report: Snake in room adds to C'weath Games woes
- Report: Snake in room adds to C'weath Games woes
- Report: Snake in room adds to C'weath Games woes
- Report: Snake in room adds to C'weath Games woes
- Report: Snake in room adds to C'weath Games woes
- Report: Snake in room adds to C'weath Games woes
- Report: Snake in room adds to C'weath Games woes
- Report: Snake in room adds to C'weath Games woes
- Report: Snake in room adds to C'weath Games woes
- Report: Snake in room adds to C'weath Games woes
- Report: Snake in room adds to C'weath Games woes
- Report: Snake in room adds to C'weath Games woes
- Report: Snake in room adds to C'weath Games woes
- Report: Snake in room adds to C'weath Games woes
- Report: Snake in room adds to C'weath Games woes
- Juan Ignacio Chela wins BCR Open Romania
- Simon beats Zverev to win Open de Moselle
- Wolfsburg beats Freiburg 2-1 for 3rd straight win
- Lazio beats Chievo Verona 1-0
- Parry shoots 70 to win Vivendi Cup by 2 strokes
- F1 Singapore GP results
- Late Heskey header earns Villa win at Wolves
- Pakistani minister resigns after criticizing army
- Israeli settlement slowdown to end at midnight
- Thousands rally in Taiwan against 'incompetent judges'
- Japan PM Naoto Kan rejects China's call for an apology
- DPP to bring back 'pride and happiness' to Taiwan, says Tsai
- Two men jump onto MRT tracks in apparent suicides
- Russian pianist to play in Taiwan
- NIA provides exotic dishes for overseas detainees
- Chavez aiming to keep control in legislative vote
- Plane arrives in Pakistan after false bomb threat
- Freed hiker Sarah Shourd says she met Ahmadinejad in NY
- Oregon rescuers dig camel 'Moses' out of sinkhole
- Niger kidnappings
- Aviation incident
- Missing couple
- North Korea readies 'biggest ever' military parade, says report
- Fighting continues near Colombian rebel stronghold
- Japanese protest plans for downtown Nike park
- Philippines remembers dead from worst floods for 40 years
- Anthrax outbreak hits industries
- Plague outbreak
- Russia karaoke
- Republicans' Pledge courts independents
- PRC must end threat of war against Taiwan
- British film 'Neds' wins top prize at San Sebastian festival
- U.S. starlet Lindsay Lohan bails out of jail
- Leonardo DiCaprio to help save India's tigers
- Asians muscling into social media world
- AP IMPACT: Vatican probes group tied to scandal
- U.S. man knows secrets of genuine 'Boardwalk Empire'
- Burns revisits the series 'Baseball,' Red Sox and steroid
- Delhi Games workers recount accident amid the rush
- Japan to pilot digital textbooks in classrooms
- Rescue cage set to pull trapped Chilean miners to safety
- Outgoing HSBC boss concedes 'time for the next generation'
- EU worried about viability of three German banks
- Ford: Second engine plant in China
- Obama dismisses GOP 'pledge' as echo of disaster
- Spain braced for general strike, but impact may be limited
- New luxury train travels from Moscow to French Riviera
- Lehman art fetches US$12m at auction
- Shangri-La's Far Eastern Tainan launches golden autumn crab feast
- Miramar Garden Taipei presents semi-buffet lunch
- SIA is official airline of giant panda program
- GVB attends Japan travel show
- Hyundai Motor opens manufacturing plant in Russia
- U.N. chief shows concern over Somalia piracy issue
- WTSA sets up panel on U.S.-Asia trade
- Mitsui OSK raises full-year profit forecast
- NOL sets up service hub in Chongqing
- China's ship finance drive hindered by tax and red tape
- Boise man is 'bewitched by petunias'
- As fall begins, so should mulching
- CGames: Canada hopes to match 2006 Melbourne's success
- Australia seeks repeat successes
- Two-horse race expected in New Delhi
- Indian wrestler shining light for scandal-hit hosts
- Wounded Tiger ready to roar at Ryder Cup
- Federer still the best, says chasing pack
- Ryder Cup rookies may prove decisive
- Back on live TV, Mongolian Hakuho extends run
- Ministry of Interior plans to double social worker population in six years
- Taiwan News to launch new Digital Multimedia
- Taiwan News Goes Digital Multimedia
- Lazio beats Chievo Verona 1-0 in Serie A
- Dubai Islamic Bank wins control of mortgage lender
- Rainsford leads Zimbabwe to win over Ireland
- 'Wall Street' leads market with $19 million debut
- SAfrica Olympic boss: 'I'll clean toilets myself'
- Iran kills bombing suspects in border clash
- White House, Dems see tax cut vote after election
- Warriors win toss, bat in Champions League final
- BP says company's oil spill study had limitations
- Parry shoots 70 to win Vivendi Cup by 2 strokes
- House leader: Colbert was an 'embarrassment'
- Israeli settlement slowdown to end at midnight
- Germany: Small increase in unemployment benefit
- Former Britain hooker Newton found dead at age 31
- Sparks flying, wing aground, NYC flight lands safe
- Hamilton, Webber collide in Singapore
- Ireland vs. Zimbabwe Scoreboard
- Biaggi wins Superbike world championship
- World Superbikes Results
- Afghan officials say British woman kidnapped
- Chennai vs. Warriors Scores
- United draws 2-2 at Bolton, goes second in table
- Toulouse draws 1-1 with Lille in French league
- Computer attacks linked to wealthy group or nation
- Stoke rallies to beat Newcastle 2-1
- Iraqi women embrace American mothers of war dead
- Elmo wasn't tickled, he tussled
- NEC Nijmegen beats Feyenoord 3-0 in Dutch league
- Chennai spinners hold Warriors to 128-7
- Kovalainen turns firefighter in Singapore
- Injured Milito in doubt for Champions League match
- German Football Results
- 'Wall Street' leads market with $19 million debut
- Mallorca beats Real Sociedad 2-0 in Spanish league
- Hyundai recalls 139,500 Sonatas in US on steering
- Xanthi beats PAOK 1-0
- Wolfsburg beats Freiburg 2-1 in Bundesliga
- Egypt's cabinet restores disputed land deal
- United draws 2-2 at Bolton, goes 2nd in league
- Armstrong takes part in charity bike ride in Aspen
- Washington seeking settlement deal to save talks
- Palestinian leader meets with Jewish intellectuals
- Experts question BP's take on Gulf oil spill
- No amends yet for Abu Ghraib abuse victims
- Report: Snake in room adds to C'wealth Games woes
- Color permeates Milan fashion runways
- Afghan election commission orders recounts
- Chennai vs. Warriors Result
- Iran crosses into Iraq to hit bombing suspects
- Comcast COO Burke takes top spot at NBC Universal
- Warner praises Beckham's support for World Cup bid
- Chennai cruises home to win Champions League final
- Dolce & Gabbana design in all white
- Chennai vs. Warriors Scoreboard
- West Bank shooting attack injures Israeli woman
- Fortified border: Iraq on guard against Iran
- English athletes not worried by problems in Delhi
- Mexico detains suspected Zetas leader for Cancun
- Footballer Moore fined over Dubai taxi dispute
- Missoni wows crowd with fashion shapes
- PAOK, AEK Athens stumble in Greek league
- Descendants of 1st black US doctor mark NYC grave
- Weakened Matthew soaks southern Mexico, Guatemala
- Green Day singer joins Broadway's 'American Idiot'
- Abbas tells Israel to choose peace or settlements
- Chavez's foes hope voters put checks on his power
- Chennai cruises home in Champions League final
- Egypt pope apologizes over bishop's Islam remarks
- Performer in critical condition after collapse
- Bajevic resigns as AEK Athens coach after loss
- Canada beats Serbia
- UN thanks Rwanda for keeping troops in Darfur
- Canada beats Serbia at mens volleyball worlds
- British aid worker kidnapped in Afghanistan
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Cochran wins SAS Championship on Champions Tour
- Atletico beats Real Zaragoza 1-0 in Spanish league
- Kenya's Mungara wins Toronto Waterfront Marathon
- Toulouse draws 1-1 with Lille in French league
- A $10 million bunker save for Furyk
- Weakened Matthew soaks southern Mexico, Guatemala
- Report: NFL has plan if work stoppage occurs
- Israeli settlement slowdown expires
- Chavez fights for control in congressional vote
- Sporting draws 1-1 with Nacional in Portugal
- Buju Banton's drug trial the talk of Jamaica
- Suspect in 18 killings dies in Honduras shootout
- Israeli building slowdown ends; settlers celebrate
- UN thanks Rwanda for keeping troops in Darfur
- Plane apparently from San Diego crashes in Mexico
- Montana pilot gets medal from New Zealand
- Man claims wrongful firing from Turner's NM ranch
- Attorney: US trying to quiet Chicago activists
- British Library posts Greek manuscripts to Web
- Brazilian Football Results
- Kuchar settles for $3 million consolation prize
- Attorney: US trying to quiet anti-war activists
- Natkional League Leaders
- US wins 6th straight FIM Motocross of Nations
- Fluminense regains Brazilian league lead
- Rights group: Hold UK torture inquiry in public
- Results from the Mexican football league
- Japan's export growth slows for sixth month
- Smith verdicts will resonate for doctors, patients
- Monday, October 4
- Nate Smith wins first Nationwide title
- US pastor: I'll fight like David battled Goliath
- Fields of grass, soup kitchens at risk in Haiti
- America defeats Santos 3-2
- Attorney: Feds trying to quiet anti-war activists
- $93,000 cancer drug: How much is a life worth?
- After 10 years in US, abortion pill still divisive
- In harrowing book, freed hostage details horror
- Dominican, Haitian killed in race-fueled dispute
- Report: Unilever nears deal to buy Alberto Culver
- Quilmes draws 1-1 at River Plate
- US wins team reining gold at Equestrian Games
- Asian shares open higher on Wall Street rally
- Argentine Football Results
- Cain takes no-no into 8th, Giants top Rockies 4-2
- Demi Moore, Australian magazine reach settlement
- River Plate gives away a victory
- Asian stock markets start new week with gains
- Japan to ask China to cover damage to patrol boats
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- China automaker BYD gets visit from backer Buffett
- Surveillance satellite in orbit after Calif launch
- Japan's export growth slows for sixth month
- Delegates gather in NKorea for political meeting
- Japan asks China to cover damage to patrol boats
- NZ puts new controls on land sales to foreigners
- Delegates gather in NKorea for political meeting
- American League Leaders
- Former Australian troops charged in Afghan deaths
- Yankees rally to beat Red Sox 4-3 in 10 innings
- Edwards' long TD helps Jets beat Dolphins 31-23
- Oil hovers below $77 as global stock markets rise
- Comcast COO Burke takes top spot at NBC Universal
- Measure shows California's conflicted link to pot
- NZ pilot killed as ultralight aircraft crashes
- New inspection date set for SKorean F1 track
- Madrid, Inter look to find cutting edge in Europe
- Russia wants to supply all of China's gas needs
- Nestle plans to grow medicinal foods business
- Venezuela awaits results of congressional vote
- China begins extension of Tibet railway
- Branson calls for open competition in Malaysia
- British aid worker kidnapped; push in Kandahar
- China to stick with one-child policy
- Chinese appliance tycoon wars with board from jail
- Chile's trapped miners get Brad Pitt, not Nintendo
- Vietnam capital starts work on its 1st rail line
- Israeli settlers to resume West Bank construction
- Policeman and daughter killed in Russia's Caucasus
- Unilever paying $3.7 bln for Alberto Culver
- Official: Chavez allies win congressional majority
- Forces engage Taliban in key operation in south
- Australian soldiers charged in Afghan child deaths
- Report: Iranian bus overturns in Turkey; 3 dead
- Date Krumm beats Sharapova at Pan Pacific
- Official: Chavez allies win congressional majority
- Euro close to 5-month high against dollar
- US plane with 4 aboard crashes in Mexico
- Vivendi sells stake in NBC Universal for $2B
- Russia wants to supply all of China's gas needs
- HSBC shares open lower after management shakeup
- Sandcastles OK on US beach; digging for oil not
- India races to complete C'wealth Games venue
- NATO forces carry out airstrikes in Pakistan
- Beijing firm investigated for running 'black jail'
- Panel probes decisions made after Gulf spill
- Israeli bulldozers quiet after building ban expiry
- Bayern Munich to extend coach Van Gaal's contract
- Whose helicopter? Attack on Somali coast reported
- Relatives of bus crash victims head to Germany
- Date Krumm beats Sharapova at Pan Pacific
- Jordan's queen has heart procedure in US
- World stock markets climb on better US indicators
- Paris eyes deal with former President Chirac
- Unilever to buy Alberto Culver for $3.7 bln
- Chavez allies win congressional majority in vote
- Oil creeps higher to near $77 as equities rise
- Whose helicopter? Attack on Somali coast reported
- China's Hanvon launches e-reader in Taiwan
- Activists expect Israel to stop Gaza-bound boat
- Romania's Interior Minister resigns amid protests
- Malaysian firm, Camco to invest in clean energy
- NATO launches airstrikes into Pakistan
- Bayern hopes to leave German woes behind at Basel
- Suu Kyi's party marks anniversary in Myanmar
- Pan Pacific Results
- Shippers say China slows handling of Japan goods
- Baghdad bomb injures Iraqi state TV news anchor
- Report: US seeks to ease Internet wiretaps
- Romanian minister resigns amid austerity protests
- Report: Bayern to extend coach Van Gaal's contract
- Officials in race to finish for C'wealth Games
- World stock modestly higher on US indicators
- Turkmenistan to boost energy supplies to China
- Small increase in German benefits causes outcry
- Chelsea looks to bounce back against Marseille
- Karzai's brother says he will amend US tax returns
- Former Egyptian foreign minister dies at 75
- Schools reopen after unrest in Indian Kashmir
- India police: 6 rebels, 3 police dead in gunbattle
- Romanian govt in uproar amid austerity protests
- Report: Saab and BMW close to deal on technology
- Nestle plans to grow medicinal foods business
- Suspended trio are reserves for Pakistan T20 event
- Turkmenistan to boost energy supplies to China
- Auxerre fears defensive lapses against Real Madrid
- India in race to the finish for C'wealth Games
- Oil creeps higher to near $77 as equities rise
- Mideast talks in disarray over Israeli settlement
- Bayern to extend coach Louis van Gaal's contract
- Saab owner Spyker in talks with BMW on supply deal
- Suspected US missile strike kills 2 in NW Pakistan
- Kurdish rebels deny Iranian forces entered Iraq
- Enel's Endesa to sell gas transport network
- ATP Rankings
- Relatives of bus crash victims gather in Germany
- Czech troops to shift from Kosovo to Afghanistan
- WTA Tour Rankings
- Slovenian workers on strike over pay freeze
- NATO launches airstrikes into Pakistan, 50 dead
- Seedorf, Ibrahimovic return to Ajax with AC Milan
- Palestinians threaten again to quit peace talks
- Paris approves deal with former President Chirac
- Wal-Mart offers to buy Massmart for $4.25B
- Stock futures inch higher on dealmaking
- Most acclaimed Rembrandt portrait on rare display
- Dubai to raise cash through government bond sale
- Suspected US missile strike kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- Seedorf, Ibrahimovic return to Ajax with AC Milan
- Southwest Airlines to buy AirTran for $1.4B
- Pavin predicts close Ryder Cup
- Polish soldier dies after Afghanistan explosion
- Report: US would make Internet wiretaps easier
- US state attempts again to execute suicidal inmate
- Ex-Montenegro leader's trial postponed
- Injury-hit Arsenal to face Partizan in Belgrade
- Kyrgyzstan wants to supply fuel to US base
- FIFA giving $25,000 to Togo 'keeper
- Vietnam man accused of repeated rape of daughter
- Pakistan court orders government to probe graft
- Injury-hit Arsenal to face Partizan in Belgrade
- Hamas says Palestinian reconciliation on the way
- Canadian faces sentencing on child sex charges
- France, Germany, Russia to discuss joint security
- Pakistan cricket manager steps down
- Germany backs sanctions for profligate EU nations
- Japan, China test each other's diplomatic resolve
- Pakistan becomes chair of nuclear agency board
- After landmark case, Citizens United finds niche
- Saab owner Spyker in talks with BMW on supply deal
- Skier Maria Riesch backs Munich's 2018 Olympic bid
- NYC exhibit unveils rich treasures of Yuan dynasty
- Kyrgyzstan wants to supply fuel to US base
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolts southern Iran
- `Jersey' cast supports 'Situation's' 'DWTS' effort
- UK's Ed Miliband: Time to bury Tony Blair era
- Police: Man kills estranged wife, children, self
- Muster back in ATP rankings after 10 years
- Palestinian leader says no quick decision on talks
- Small increase in German benefits causes outcry
- LDK Solar gets financing from China bank
- Indian police charge US teen with mother's slaying
- Southwest Airlines to buy AirTran for $1.4B
- Paris railway station evacuated after bomb alert
- Captains issue Twitter ban for Ryder Cup players
- Segway company owner dies after rolling into river
- Kidnapping survivor Jaycee Dugard writing memoir
- Thai police warn public to be careful of bombs
- Kosovo president resigns after court ruling
- Palestinian leader says no quick decision on talks
- FIFA giving $25,000 to Togo 'keeper
- Cavalli issues call of the jungle at Milan show
- Nigeria farmers fear crop destruction in floods
- 95 people on trial for corruption in Spain
- Gates Foundation focuses on college graduation
- Watson hits 2nd ton in Australia's drawn tour game
- Nigeria farmers fear crop destruction in floods
- Indian navy eyes islands popular with tourists
- Portugal deficit cuts seen close to target
- Obama: Money alone cannot solve US school problems
- Lampard set for 2 more weeks out
- Dubai to raise cash through government bond sale
- Nestle to invest $500M in medicinal foods business
- Air threats create tricky balancing act
- Stocks edge lower as investors pocket profits
- Bayern extends coach Louis van Gaal's contract
- Jordan's Queen Rania has heart procedure in US
- Greek police teargas protesting truckers
- Segway owner dies after falling off river cliff
- Pakistan protests NATO airstrikes on its territory
- Prosecutors investigating Polish bus crash
- Paris approves deal with former President Chirac
- Wal-Mart offers to buy Massmart for $4.25B
- Hamas says Palestinian reconciliation on the way
- Pakistan court orders government to probe graft
- Serb pleads guilty in NY student beating case
- Chile: trapped miners get Brad Pitt, censored news
- Malaysian Open Results
- NATO strikes in Pakistan, pushes ahead in Kandahar
- No punishment 1 year after Guinea stadium massacre
- Palestinians wait on decision to quit peace talks
- 'Harry Potter' author chats with Oprah Winfrey
- Germany backs sanctions for profligate EU nations
- US official:3rd party needed in oil spill response
- Brazil to play Iran in friendly in Abu Dhabi
- World stocks mixed amid uncertain growth outlook
- World stocks mixed amid uncertain growth outlook
- World stocks mixed amid uncertain growth outlook
- World stocks mixed amid uncertain growth outlook
- World stocks mixed amid uncertain growth outlook
- World stocks mixed amid uncertain growth outlook
- World stocks mixed amid uncertain growth outlook
- World stocks mixed amid uncertain growth outlook
- World stocks mixed amid uncertain growth outlook
- US OKs Coca-Cola bottler deal with conditions
- US OKs Coca-Cola bottler deal with conditions
- US OKs Coca-Cola bottler deal with conditions
- US OKs Coca-Cola bottler deal with conditions
- World stocks mixed amid uncertain growth outlook
- World stocks mixed amid uncertain growth outlook
- US OKs Coca-Cola bottler deal with conditions
- World stocks mixed amid uncertain growth outlook
- US OKs Coca-Cola bottler deal with conditions
- Egypt says stolen van Gogh inside job
- Egypt says stolen van Gogh inside job
- Egypt says stolen van Gogh inside job
- Egypt says stolen van Gogh inside job
- Egypt says stolen van Gogh inside job
- Egypt says stolen van Gogh inside job
- Egypt says stolen van Gogh inside job
- Egypt says stolen van Gogh inside job
- Egypt says stolen van Gogh inside job
- Egypt says stolen van Gogh inside job
- Egypt says stolen van Gogh inside job
- Egypt says stolen van Gogh inside job
- Slovenian workers on strike over pay freeze
- Slovenian workers on strike over pay freeze
- Slovenian workers on strike over pay freeze
- Slovenian workers on strike over pay freeze
- Slovenian workers on strike over pay freeze
- Slovenian workers on strike over pay freeze
- Serb pleads guilty in NY student beating case
- Serb pleads guilty in NY student beating case
- Serb pleads guilty in NY student beating case
- Serb pleads guilty in NY student beating case
- Serb pleads guilty in NY student beating case
- Serb pleads guilty in NY student beating case
- Berlusconi seeks allies to keep government afloat
- Berlusconi seeks allies to keep government afloat
- Berlusconi seeks allies to keep government afloat
- Berlusconi seeks allies to keep government afloat
- Berlusconi seeks allies to keep government afloat
- Berlusconi seeks allies to keep government afloat
- UK: New nuclear plants needed to reach green goals
- UK: New nuclear plants needed to reach green goals
- UK: New nuclear plants needed to reach green goals
- UK: New nuclear plants needed to reach green goals
- UK: New nuclear plants needed to reach green goals
- UK: New nuclear plants needed to reach green goals
- Romanian govt in uproar amid austerity protests
- Romanian govt in uproar amid austerity protests
- Romanian govt in uproar amid austerity protests
- Romanian govt in uproar amid austerity protests
- Romanian govt in uproar amid austerity protests
- Romanian govt in uproar amid austerity protests
- Romanian govt in uproar amid austerity protests
- Romanian govt in uproar amid austerity protests
- Romanian govt in uproar amid austerity protests
- Romanian govt in uproar amid austerity protests
- Romanian govt in uproar amid austerity protests
- Romanian govt in uproar amid austerity protests
- US jury reconvenes in reggae star's trial
- US jury reconvenes in reggae star's trial
- US jury reconvenes in reggae star's trial
- US jury reconvenes in reggae star's trial
- US jury reconvenes in reggae star's trial
- US jury reconvenes in reggae star's trial
- Air threats create tricky balancing act
- India in race to the finish for Commonwealth Games
- India in race to the finish for Commonwealth Games
- India in race to the finish for Commonwealth Games
- India in race to the finish for Commonwealth Games
- India in race to the finish for Commonwealth Games
- India in race to the finish for Commonwealth Games
- India in race to the finish for Commonwealth Games
- India in race to the finish for Commonwealth Games
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Mexican border crackdown targets gangs, smugglers
- Ecolab to buy Australian cleaning product business
- Ecolab to buy Australian cleaning product business
- Ecolab to buy Australian cleaning product business
- Ecolab to buy Australian cleaning product business
- Ecolab to buy Australian cleaning product business
- Ecolab to buy Australian cleaning product business
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- India tries to make poor disappear for Comm. Games
- India tries to make poor disappear for Comm. Games
- India tries to make poor disappear for Comm. Games
- India tries to make poor disappear for Comm. Games
- India tries to make poor disappear for Comm. Games
- India tries to make poor disappear for Comm. Games
- India tries to make poor disappear for Comm. Games
- India tries to make poor disappear for Comm. Games
- India tries to make poor disappear for Comm. Games
- Wal-Mart offers to buy Massmart for $4.25B
- Wal-Mart offers to buy Massmart for $4.25B
- Wal-Mart offers to buy Massmart for $4.25B
- Wal-Mart offers to buy Massmart for $4.25B
- Wal-Mart offers to buy Massmart for $4.25B
- Wal-Mart offers to buy Massmart for $4.25B
- De Bakker, Troicki win at Thailand Open
- De Bakker, Troicki win at Thailand Open
- De Bakker, Troicki win at Thailand Open
- De Bakker, Troicki win at Thailand Open
- De Bakker, Troicki win at Thailand Open
- De Bakker, Troicki win at Thailand Open
- De Bakker, Troicki win at Thailand Open
- De Bakker, Troicki win at Thailand Open
- US OKs Coca-Cola bottler deal with conditions
- US OKs Coca-Cola bottler deal with conditions
- US OKs Coca-Cola bottler deal with conditions
- US OKs Coca-Cola bottler deal with conditions
- US OKs Coca-Cola bottler deal with conditions
- US OKs Coca-Cola bottler deal with conditions
- Oil gusher is dead, but not residents' anguish
- Oil gusher is dead, but not residents' anguish
- Oil gusher is dead, but not residents' anguish
- Oil gusher is dead, but not residents' anguish
- Oil gusher is dead, but not residents' anguish
- Oil gusher is dead, but not residents' anguish
- Captains issue Twitter ban for Ryder Cup players
- Captains issue Twitter ban for Ryder Cup players
- Captains issue Twitter ban for Ryder Cup players
- Captains issue Twitter ban for Ryder Cup players
- Captains issue Twitter ban for Ryder Cup players
- Captains issue Twitter ban for Ryder Cup players
- Captains issue Twitter ban for Ryder Cup players
- Thailand Open Results
- Thailand Open Results
- Thailand Open Results
- Thailand Open Results
- Thailand Open Results
- Thailand Open Results
- Thailand Open Results
- Church announces release of 3 Cuba prisoners
- Church announces release of 3 Cuba prisoners
- Church announces release of 3 Cuba prisoners
- Church announces release of 3 Cuba prisoners
- Church announces release of 3 Cuba prisoners
- Church announces release of 3 Cuba prisoners
- Mexico police detain suspect in car bomb attack
- 'Harry Potter' author chats with Oprah Winfrey
- 'Harry Potter' author chats with Oprah Winfrey
- 'Harry Potter' author chats with Oprah Winfrey
- 'Harry Potter' author chats with Oprah Winfrey
- 'Harry Potter' author chats with Oprah Winfrey
- 'Harry Potter' author chats with Oprah Winfrey
- US OKs Coca-Cola bottler deal with conditions
- US OKs Coca-Cola bottler deal with conditions
- US OKs Coca-Cola bottler deal with conditions
- US OKs Coca-Cola bottler deal with conditions
- US OKs Coca-Cola bottler deal with conditions
- US OKs Coca-Cola bottler deal with conditions
- De Bakker, Troicki win at Thailand Open
- De Bakker, Troicki win at Thailand Open
- De Bakker, Troicki win at Thailand Open
- De Bakker, Troicki win at Thailand Open
- De Bakker, Troicki win at Thailand Open
- De Bakker, Troicki win at Thailand Open
- De Bakker, Troicki win at Thailand Open
- De Bakker, Troicki win at Thailand Open
- Obama: Money alone cannot solve US school problems
- Obama: Money alone cannot solve US school problems
- Obama: Money alone cannot solve US school problems
- Obama: Money alone cannot solve US school problems
- Obama: Money alone cannot solve US school problems
- Obama: Money alone cannot solve US school problems
- Obama: Money alone cannot solve US school problems
- Obama: Money alone cannot solve US school problems
- Obama: Money alone cannot solve US school problems
- Obama: Money alone cannot solve US school problems
- Obama: Money alone cannot solve US school problems
- Obama: Money alone cannot solve US school problems
- Slovenian workers on strike over pay freeze
- Slovenian workers on strike over pay freeze
- Slovenian workers on strike over pay freeze
- Slovenian workers on strike over pay freeze
- Slovenian workers on strike over pay freeze
- Slovenian workers on strike over pay freeze
- Panathinaikos seeks European rebound
- Panathinaikos seeks European rebound
- Panathinaikos seeks European rebound
- Panathinaikos seeks European rebound
- Panathinaikos seeks European rebound
- Panathinaikos seeks European rebound
- Panathinaikos seeks European rebound
- Chelsea looks to bounce back against Marseille
- Chelsea looks to bounce back against Marseille
- Chelsea looks to bounce back against Marseille
- Chelsea looks to bounce back against Marseille
- Chelsea looks to bounce back against Marseille
- Chelsea looks to bounce back against Marseille
- Chelsea looks to bounce back against Marseille
- Panathinaikos seeks European rebound
- Panathinaikos seeks European rebound
- Panathinaikos seeks European rebound
- Panathinaikos seeks European rebound
- Panathinaikos seeks European rebound
- Panathinaikos seeks European rebound
- Panathinaikos seeks European rebound
- Activists expect Israel to stop Gaza-bound boat
- Activists expect Israel to stop Gaza-bound boat
- Activists expect Israel to stop Gaza-bound boat
- Activists expect Israel to stop Gaza-bound boat
- Activists expect Israel to stop Gaza-bound boat
- US offical: 3rd party needed in oil spill response
- Sudan calls for world to monitor referendum
- NATO strikes in Pakistan prompt rebuke
- US man reported missing in Peru
- Serb pleads guilty in NY student beating case
- Ozzy: Booze, not politics, prevented Israeli gigs
- Taiwan News now a digital multi-media website
- Chavez allies win congressional majority in vote
- Russia calls on China, Japan to 'seek compromises': Lavrov
- Inoculation against seasonal flu in Taipei to begin in October
- TOP renamed as Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language (TOCFL)
- Taiwan research body wins Wall Street Journal top tech award
- Foreign listings on TWSE forecast to rise sharply
- Pioneer AIDS researcher to visit Taiwan in October
- Taiwanese donates pants to Nicaraguan school children
- NATO launches airstrikes into Pakistan
- First post-quake election campaign opens in Haiti
- Ministry: UK aid worker abducted in Afghanistan
- Israeli bulldozers quiet after building ban expiry
- N.Korea military backs Kim succession plan: report
- U.S., South Korea begin joint anti-submarine drill
- DREAM Act opponents rely on resentment to erect barrier to fairness
- DPP must show voters how to revive Taiwan
- Smith verdicts will resonate for doctors, patients
- Blissful anonymity for crime writer Donna Leon in Venice
- US$93,000 cancer drug: How much is a life worth?
- Comcast COO Burke takes top spot at NBC Universal
- Greed is still good: 'Wall Street' scores across the North America box office
- Rom-com brings Bordeaux to big screen
- In harrowing book, freed hostage details horror
- Japan's Sharp to start e-books business
- Pod hotels in a bid to take New York by storm
- S.Korea's Hyundai Motor seeks to buy construction firm
- French politician makes light of fellatio slip of the tongue
- Stuxnet mutating and rampaging through Iran
- Anwar trial harms Malaysian investment prospects: Branson
- China begins construction of Tibet railway extension
- Australia's Virgin Blue axes more flights over glitch
- Unilever reveals Culver haircare deal at US$3.7b
- Malaysia defends sale of troubled Borneo mega dam
- Nestle launches drive for health nutrition business
- Endesa to sell gas distribution assets
- Wal-Mart in talks to buy Massmart
- Miramar Garden Taipei introduces dining perks at Rain Forest Cafe
- Regent Taipei's azie offers International fusion dishes
- UBM launches Mumbai Jewellery & Gem Fair
- Ecclestone bullish on Formula 1 in Asia
- U.S. stocks rally following durable good reports
- Asian stock markets lifted by Wall Street rally
- U.S. dollar weak on speculation of Fed monetary easing moves
- Euro drops against U.S. dollar on Irish bank concerns
- Oil prices up in Asian trade
- Tour Championship win makes Furyk US$10 million man
- Elephants take second-half title, advance toward the championship
- Ferrari's Alonso fired up for title run-in
- McLaren boss defends Hamilton
- Lazio put pressure on after Inter loss
- David Trezeguet brace helps Hercules take Sevilla scalp
- Madrid goal famine concerns Mourinho
- Yankees rally to beat Red Sox 4-3 in 10 innings
- Cain takes no-no into 8th, Giants top Rockies 4-2
- Gascoigne set for return to management
- Segway owner dies after falling off river cliff
- Dollar dips further after big moves last week
- US appeals court mulls ban on stem cell research
- US to expand rules for tracking money transfers
- Hitler-tattooed supremacist apologizes for attack
- Gascoigne could return to management with Garforth
- Germany tests full-body scanners at airports
- Rooney out of United-Valencia match
- AP source: US Mideast envoy to return to region
- US man, 2 sons dead in apparent murder-suicide
- Oil edges lower as equities decline
- Sarkozy wants enlarged forum for Mideast peace
- Stocks edge lower as investors take profits
- Mistrial declared in Blackwater contractor case
- Pratt & Whitney sues Rolls Royce over patent
- Classified US war memoir destroyed
- Bombardier gets order to build Sao Paulo monorail
- US Mideast envoy to return to region
- P&G sets new environmental goals
- Sanofi unit to buy US biotech company
- 49ers fire offensive coordinator Raye
- UN "disappointed" at Israeli settlement activity
- US: China Airlines agrees to plead guilty
- Model's documentary exposes fashion's darker side
- Pakistan complains about rooms, issues ultimatum
- Attorney says 'sexting' US prosecutor to resign
- Brazil judge bans reporting on political probe
- Poll: Israelis view non-Orthodox converts as Jews
- Newton helped with anti-doping probe before death
- New rules require US banks to share some risk
- Laura Innes enjoys keeping secrets for `The Event'
- Green escapes FA punishment for gesture to media
- Green escapes FA punishment for gesture to press
- Retrial for US man accused of killing wife
- Nigeria: Flood ruins crops as food remains scarce
- Lawyer: Ticket-scam defendants didn't break law
- NYC forced to move oft-stolen Joey Ramone sign
- Karzai's brother says he will amend US tax returns
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- US family secures land to build Haiti orphanage
- WTA Tour Schedule
- Chavez allies see congressional majority cut back
- Montenegro to sell 30 pct of its state airline
- Hearing begins in alleged plot to murder Afghans
- Cuba ups gasoline prices about 10 percent
- 49ers fire offensive coordinator Jimmy Raye
- Armani 'got the blues' for next summer
- Iraq: US should help break deadlock over new gov.
- Wyclef Jean hospitalized, suffering from 'stress'
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake kills 1 in south Iran
- Cavs move on without LeBron
- Malaysia calls for 'global movement of moderates'
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Beggars mostly gone from New Delhi during games
- Rights groups call for int'l court probe on Gaza
- Silenced slayings on the rise in Iraq
- 'Sound of Music' cast to reunite on Oprah show
- US regulator requires banks to share some risk
- UN "disappointed" at Israeli settlement activity
- African migrants boat capsizes near Yemen, 13 die
- Kosovo president resigns after court ruling
- Smart officially introduced as Warriors coach
- Petraeus: Taliban have reached out to reconcile
- Obama signs $30B small business lending bill
- France balks at tougher euro rules
- 'Titanic' co-star Gloria Stuart dies at 100
- Some US executions held up by shortage of drug
- SAfrican judge: Powerful nations undermine ICC
- `Jersey' cast supports 'Situation's' 'DWTS' effort
- Analysis: Freeze non-renewal bad for peace talks
- Judge overturns US man's child rape conviction
- On eve of Heat camp, James takes center stage
- Obama signs $30B US small business lending bill
- Calif state court judge refuses to block execution
- Mens' Volleyball World Championship Results
- Trophy in hand, Pavin tries to take Ryder Cup home
- Poll: Israelis view non-Orthodox converts as Jews
- Mehta announces 2012 NY Philharmonic departure
- USA builds big lead in Junior Ryder Cup
- Cavalli and Armani go their own ways
- Iran dissolves pro-reform parties
- Iraq: US should help break government deadlock
- France balks at automatic budget sanctions
- Judge overturns Texas man's child rape conviction
- Former Gaza settlers moving into desert community
- Dollar ticks lower after last week's big declines
- Raiders say Hall of Fame quarterback Blanda dies
- US drilling ban analysis due out a month early
- Prosecution, defense rest cases in Smith trial
- Simon Pegg, Michael Fassbender among 'Fable' cast
- Colombian Sen. Cordoba kicked out of Congress
- UN calls for focus on terrorism's roots
- US disappointed in Israel over settlements
- Cameroon wins 1st match at volleyball worlds
- Max Weinberg splits as Conan O'Brien's bandleader
- Barnes & Noble, investor Burkle fight nears end
- 'Titanic' co-star Gloria Stuart dies at 100
- Monty says Europe in full health for Ryder Cup
- US state court judge refuses to block execution
- Sugar prices sweep higher on supply concerns
- Mistrial declared in Buju Banton's US drug case
- Gunmen steal weapons from police complex in Mexico
- UN calls for focus on terrorism's roots
- Literacy test dims clown's bid for Brazil congress
- US Navy says 13 die in rescue of boat off Somalia
- Lawyer in NY Dead Sea Scrolls case takes stand
- Oil prices mostly flat as equities decline
- Stocks edge lower as a 4-week rally loses steam
- Judge declares mistrial in Buju Banton drug case
- Huge demand pushes rate for 2-year note to new low
- Malaysia calls for moderation to fight extremists
- BlackBerry maker offers tablet aimed at businesses
- North Korea promotes Kim Jong Un to general
- NKorea appears to give military rank to Kim son
- Small-town mayor hacked to death in western Mexico
- BlackBerry CEO suggests route to eavesdropping
- Colombian Sen. Cordoba kicked out of Congress
- Explosions rock northern Kosovo town
- US watching NKorea succession maneuvers closely
- Raiders Hall of Fame QB George Blanda dies at 83
- Spanish Football Results
- Opposition hopes to rein in Chavez after election
- Downtown Los Angeles bakes at record temperature
- Villarreal beats Malaga 3-2 in Spanish league
- Wellington Phoenix threatened with liquidation
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- How to widen the hunt for targeted cancer therapy
- Report: US would make Internet wiretaps easier
- FARC pays tribute to leader killed in air attack
- Huge demand pushes rate for 2-year note to new low
- Despite economy, Americans don't want farm work
- Fire breaks out at world women's basketball venue
- FINA picks Barcelona for 2013 worlds
- Disney, Muslim worker agree on scarf substitute
- Portuguese Football Results
- Clinton, Indian FM discuss Obama's India visit
- US states send wolf hunting plans to feds
- Setubal beats Pacos Ferreira 1-0 in Portugal
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Sevilla sacks coach Alvarez, hires Manzano
- Hundreds of medical workers strike in Jamaica
- 'Millionaire' profits judgment upped to $319M
- UN chief names new envoy for Pakistan aid
- Ben & Jerry's to drop 'All Natural' from labels
- Clinton urges Syria on peace with Israel
- CEO tells AP wind investors need stable policies
- Clinton presses Syria on peace with Israel
- Small-town mayor stoned to death in western Mexico
- First Tongan athletes leave for New Delhi
- Pakistan say NATO airstrikes breach its air space
- North Korea promotes Kim son to general
- Placido Domingo to leave Washington National Opera
- US city to hold expanded Jack Kerouac festival
- About 100 arrested in mountaintop mining protest
- California governor delays execution by 45 hours
- Key nations say Myanmar must free Suu Kyi
- Amazon making Kindle app for BlackBerry tablet
- Report: significant cheating by FBI agents on exam
- Man convicted of murder in Angels pitcher's death
- Nowitzki on Dallas: `This is where my heart is'
- Caribbean news briefs
- JPMorgan says it may seek to recoup WaMu funds
- HASH(0x98d36ac)
- HASH(0x984db08)
- HASH(0x96b7734)
- HASH(0x995c8fc)
- HASH(0x9746894)
- HASH(0x97ebf5c)
- US town enacts tough cell tower limits
- Southwest-AirTran deal means more options for some
- Turning to Twitter to fix restaurant complaints
- Plans to haul big oil refinery loads spark battle
- APNewsBreak: Skakel says attorney was incompetent
- Afghan minister urges new war on terror networks
- Hundreds protest FBI raids on anti-war activists
- Downtown Los Angeles bakes at record high
- Disney, Muslim worker agree on hijab substitute
- North Korea promotes Kim son to general
- Publicist: Lopez, wife ending 17-year marriage
- Nations warn Myanmar to free prisoners
- Hawaii telescope discovers asteroid
- Afghan minister urges new war on terror networks
- At least 20 missing in Colombian mountain mudslide
- Asian shares down after Wall Street stumbles
- ADB raises Asia growth forecast to 8.2 percent
- Cuba TV airs hotel bombing suspect confessing
- British TV stations win news International Emmys
- Georgia executes inmate who had attempted suicide
- Sarah Palin supports daughter Bristol at `Dancing'
- Schwarzenegger limits toxic metal in toy jewelry
- Praise for airline crew following NY hard landing
- Texan imprisoned for child sex assault exonerated
- Asia shares mixed as bank worries offset deals
- Emanuel decision near; likely to leave White House
- Chavez sayszuela studying nuclear energy program
- MacArthur Foundation reveals 2010 'genius grants'
- Survey: Americans don't know much about religion
- Wellington football club avoids liquidation
- NKorea's Kim Jong Il promotes son to general
- List of 2010 MacArthur Foundation grant recipients
- Yankees forced to wait for playoff spot
- Phillies claim NL East title
- Bears beat undisciplined Packers 20-17
- Oil slides to near $76 as traders eye supplies
- Eastern Afghan official killed in bombing
- NKorea says 'historic' political meeting under way
- China sentences 2 to death for child trafficking
- Global poll: World split on stimulus spending
- No Japan-China meeting planned at Europe summit
- Kremlin fires iconic Moscow mayor after 18 years
- Eastern Afghan official killed in bombing
- Analysis: Freeze non-renewal bodes ill for talks
- Historic political meeting under way in NKorea
- Chavez: Venezuela studying nuclear energy program
- US envoy to try to salvage Mideast peace talks
- Japan automakers see robust output gains in August
- Kremlin fires iconic Moscow mayor after 18 years
- Australians set record for fastest stiletto race
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Braves nose ahead in wild-card race
- US production house sells stake to Chinese studio
- Census finds record gap between US rich and poor
- In backyards and on campus, Obama rallies Dems
- Singapore wealth fund says recoups crisis losses
- Diplomatic feud latest woe at Commonwealth Games
- Colbert sparks debate about 'expert' celebrities
- Senate Dems try to punish firms that export jobs
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- German consumer confidence up on employment hopes
- High-tech `Rheingold' opens Met season
- Israel warship approaches Gaza-bound activist boat
- Euro slips back to $1.34 on renewed debt fears
- Overseas stars, locals mixed in Aust. squad
- Newcomer Rebels to play Crusaders in trial
- Oil slides below $76 as traders eye US supplies
- US soldier held in slayings of 2 GIs in Iraq
- Philippine church hits president on contraception
- Eastern Afghan official, 5 others killed by bomber
- Abbas to Israel: Delay settlements during talks
- A look at North Korea's ruling Workers' Party
- Landis says he waited too long to own up to doping
- Israel warship approaches Gaza-bound activist boat
- Australian gov't proposes new law for journalists
- Job optimism boosts German consumer confidence
- Report: 6 convicted in Austria temple shooting
- Top American commander in Iraq visits Turkey
- Zimbabwe sends in Ireland for 2nd ODI
- Pan Pacific Results
- No surprises in Ryder Cup practice
- Germany approving plan to extend nuclear power
- Cyprus' high jumper Ioannou out of Comm Games
- Court orders hearing for condemned California man
- PCB chief Butt travels to London
- China, Japan say up to the other to fix ties
- China warns Nobel official: Don't honor dissident
- World markets slide as bank worries offset deals
- Indian Court rejects deferral of case on holy site
- Gallup: 25 percent hike in depression along Gulf
- NZ rescuers fail to cut rope from entangled whale
- US envoy to try to salvage Mideast peace talks
- Police: Norway terror plot targeted Danish paper
- Emirates unblocks access to photo-sharing site
- Spanish police arrest 7 ETA suspects
- Zvonareva advances at Pan Pacific
- NKorea's Kim makes son 4-star general
- French minister defends bill on losing citizenship
- Arnautovic, Scharner back in Austria squad
- Iran indicates Oman is seeking release of 2 US men
- Indian Court rejects deferral of case on holy site
- Michelin to raise $1.6 billion in share sale
- Marius Lacatus to become Steaua coach again
- Dutch lead dressage at World Equestrian Games
- Vietnam economic growth speeds up in third quarter
- Karzai tearful as bombing kills Afghan official
- Finnish paper makers UPM, Myllykoski in talks
- Arnautovic, Scharner back in Austria squad
- Israel navy halts Gaza-bound boat without violence
- Kremlin fires Moscow mayor after 18 years
- Special forces hold anti-terror drill in Indonesia
- Philippines gets $2.4B of investment commitments
- Inter and Bremen limp into San Siro clash
- Iran indicates Oman is seeking release of 2 US men
- Wikipedia co-founder: WikiLeaks was irresponsible
- Renewed European debt fears weigh on markets
- Car falls into Italian port from ferry ramp; 2 die
- Sudan lays conditions for south independence vote
- Israel navy halts Gaza-bound boat without violence
- Thousands protest in Romania over austerity moves
- Iran's Guard gets first squadrons of flying boats
- UN: First of 90 Myanmar refugees arrive in Japan
- Disasters cut Lloyd's of London first-half profit
- The Ryder Cup comes to Wales
- Egypt mogul gets 15 years jail instead of death
- Saudi awards $3.4B electricity contract to Doosan
- Britain's Ed Miliband makes first pitch to voters
- Inter and Bremen limp into San Siro clash
- Germany approving plan to extend nuclear power
- Nigeria kidnappers seize school bus full of kids
- UN court head hopes fugitives will be caught
- Egypt mogul gets 15 years jail instead of death
- Ashraf, Javed declared fit for Commonwealth Games
- Japan: China rare-earth ban could hurt economy
- China warns Nobel official: Don't honor dissident
- German airline fined for violating antitrust laws
- Stock futures inch higher before confidence report
- Zimbabwe vs. Ireland Scores
- Retrial starts in Pirate Bay file-sharing case
- Germany opposed to extending euro rescue fund
- Beijing police raid gay spot, question dozens
- Police: Norway terror plot targeted Danish paper
- Bangkok mall burned in riot reopens for shopping
- Endo Pharma paying $1.2 billion for Qualitest
- Indian official says 9-10 percent growth possible
- Ireland totals 238-9 in 2nd ODI vs. Zimbabwe
- Afghan government appoints 70-member peace council
- Britain's Ed Miliband makes first pitch to voters
- Zimbabwe vs. Ireland Scoreboard
- California limits toxic cadmium in jewelry
- Jailed Chinese tycoon's boardroom coup fails
- Oil slides below $76 as traders eye US supplies
- Kremlin fires defiant Moscow mayor after 18 years
- Injuries hamper Spurs defense in Champions League
- Fears of election violence growing in Ivory Coast
- Toyota teams up with Daihatsu in minicars
- International meeting urges more aid for Somalia
- Walgreen 4Q profit rises 8 percent
- Obama: Democratic voter apathy 'inexcusable'
- Rolling Stones, Dylan dominate Obama's iPod
- Puel under pressure as Lyon travels to Tel Aviv
- Thousands protest in Romania over austerity moves
- China seen as isolating self with tough diplomacy
- Scientists use hovering zeppelin to film whales
- Afghan government appoints 70-member peace council
- Russian tells AP of mixed feelings about spy swap
- Spain selects film on story of Columbus for Oscar
- Islamic hard-liners protest gay films in Indonesia
- In backyards and on campus, Obama rallies party
- Gloria Estefan climbs windows during Dolphins game
- Iran sentences blogger to 19 years in prison
- British seek extradition of fugitive fraudster
- Man United set to face difficult match in Valencia
- Wen's trip to Europe to focus on economic crisis
- Fears of election violence growing in Ivory Coast
- Ashraf, Javed declared fit for Commonwealth Games
- Date Krumm wins in Tokyo on 40th birthday
- Brazil to play Ukraine in friendly in England
- Boeing gets order for 4 big 777s from Air China
- Israel navy halts Gaza-bound boat without violence
- UN court head hopes fugitives will be caught
- IOC sets dates for visits to 2018 bid cities
- 4 dead, including child, 1 hurt in Boston shooting
- Jailed Chinese tycoon loses vote over retail chain
- Expert: multiple causes for Polish plane crash
- England to focus on '18 WCup bid when US withdraws
- Thai police investigate latest grenade attack
- Home prices rise 0.6 percent in July from June
- Malaysia Open Results
- International meeting urges more aid for Somalia
- Nigeria kidnappers abduct school children from bus
- AP Interview: Academic haunted by role in spy swap
- Moldovan interim president dissolves Parliament
- Merkel: disputed rail project issue of credibility
- Baghdatis strolls into 2nd round of Malaysian Open
- Sweden trio vying to replace Mellberg in qualifier
- Home prices rise 0.6 percent in July from June
- Stocks inch higher before confidence report
- UN official hopes Serb fugitives will be caught
- Jailed Chinese tycoon loses vote over retail chain
- Coca-Cola to invest $1 billion in Philippines
- Greece checks NKorea cargo, in arms probe
- Denmark announces squad for next 2 qualifiers
- Hungarian TV asks court to block anti-Gypsy ad
- Mexican governor: hundreds feared dead in slide
- Sudan lays conditions for south independence vote
- Stocks drop before confidence report
- Monty defends decision to take Harrington
- AP Interview: Russian haunted by role in spy swap
- Ancient Greek grave yields gold-covered skeleton
- Montgomerie clarifies Twitter ban
- Consumer confidence drops to lowest since Feb.
- 'Mission Impossible' filming starts in Dubai soon
- French minister defends bill on losing citizenship
- UN experts say Israel suppressing flotilla footage
- Coe predicts successful Commonwealth Games
- Man United set to face difficult match in Valencia
- Iraq approves oil deal to expand Gulf exports
- Survey: CEOs more cautious than they were in June
- Michelin to raise $1.6 billion to fund growth
- Slovenia: government, unions fail to end strike
- Barnes & Noble shareholders back chairman
- Messi to undergo fitness test on injured ankle
- Retrial starts in Pirate Bay file-sharing case
- Blackhawks send goalie Huet to Swiss team
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- Pioneer Iran blogger sentenced to 19 years prison
- Polian: NFL's 18-game season is "fait accompli"
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- Air traffic strike closes 2 airports in Belgium
- Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper up for Rock Hall of Fame
- Weak report on consumer confidence sinks stocks
- Survey: CEOs more cautious about sales, hiring
- Survey: CEOs more cautious about sales, hiring
- Survey: CEOs more cautious about sales, hiring
- Survey: CEOs more cautious about sales, hiring
- Survey: CEOs more cautious about sales, hiring
- Survey: CEOs more cautious about sales, hiring
- Messi to undergo fitness test on injured ankle
- Messi to undergo fitness test on injured ankle
- Messi to undergo fitness test on injured ankle
- Messi to undergo fitness test on injured ankle
- Messi to undergo fitness test on injured ankle
- Messi to undergo fitness test on injured ankle
- Messi to undergo fitness test on injured ankle
- Spurs' Parker says he wants to stay in San Antonio
- Spurs' Parker says he wants to stay in San Antonio
- Spurs' Parker says he wants to stay in San Antonio
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Guillen says he's coming back to manage White Sox
- Germany opposed to extending euro rescue fund
- Germany opposed to extending euro rescue fund
- Germany opposed to extending euro rescue fund
- Germany opposed to extending euro rescue fund
- Germany opposed to extending euro rescue fund
- Germany opposed to extending euro rescue fund
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- Kremlin fires defiant Moscow mayor after 18 years
- Kremlin fires defiant Moscow mayor after 18 years
- Kremlin fires defiant Moscow mayor after 18 years
- Kremlin fires defiant Moscow mayor after 18 years
- Kremlin fires defiant Moscow mayor after 18 years
- Kremlin fires defiant Moscow mayor after 18 years
- Kremlin fires defiant Moscow mayor after 18 years
- Kremlin fires defiant Moscow mayor after 18 years
- Kremlin fires defiant Moscow mayor after 18 years
- Kremlin fires defiant Moscow mayor after 18 years
- Kremlin fires defiant Moscow mayor after 18 years
- Kremlin fires defiant Moscow mayor after 18 years
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Obama urged to use spill fines to restore Gulf
- Samuelson aims for 2012 US Olympic marathon trials
- Samuelson aims for 2012 US Olympic marathon trials
- Samuelson aims for 2012 US Olympic marathon trials
- Samuelson aims for 2012 US Olympic marathon trials
- Samuelson aims for 2012 US Olympic marathon trials
- Samuelson aims for 2012 US Olympic marathon trials
- Samuelson aims for 2012 US Olympic marathon trials
- German finance minister to be hospitalized
- German finance minister to be hospitalized
- German finance minister to be hospitalized
- German finance minister to be hospitalized
- German finance minister to be hospitalized
- German finance minister to be hospitalized
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- Samuelson aims for 2012 US Olympic marathon trials
- Samuelson aims for 2012 US Olympic marathon trials
- Samuelson aims for 2012 US Olympic marathon trials
- Samuelson aims for 2012 US Olympic marathon trials
- Samuelson aims for 2012 US Olympic marathon trials
- Samuelson aims for 2012 US Olympic marathon trials
- Samuelson aims for 2012 US Olympic marathon trials
- First of 90 Myanmar refugees arrive in Japan
- First of 90 Myanmar refugees arrive in Japan
- First of 90 Myanmar refugees arrive in Japan
- First of 90 Myanmar refugees arrive in Japan
- First of 90 Myanmar refugees arrive in Japan
- Israeli calls for intermediate peace agreement
- Israeli calls for intermediate peace agreement
- Israeli calls for intermediate peace agreement
- Israeli calls for intermediate peace agreement
- Israeli calls for intermediate peace agreement
- Israeli calls for intermediate peace agreement
- Missile strike kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- Missile strike kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- Missile strike kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- Missile strike kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- Missile strike kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- Missile strike kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- Missile strike kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- North Korean leader makes his son a 4-star general
- North Korean leader makes his son a 4-star general
- North Korean leader makes his son a 4-star general
- North Korean leader makes his son a 4-star general
- North Korean leader makes his son a 4-star general
- North Korean leader makes his son a 4-star general
- North Korean leader makes his son a 4-star general
- North Korean leader makes his son a 4-star general
- Del Potro comeback ends in defeat at Thailand Open
- Del Potro comeback ends in defeat at Thailand Open
- Del Potro comeback ends in defeat at Thailand Open
- Del Potro comeback ends in defeat at Thailand Open
- Del Potro comeback ends in defeat at Thailand Open
- Del Potro comeback ends in defeat at Thailand Open
- Del Potro comeback ends in defeat at Thailand Open
- Del Potro comeback ends in defeat at Thailand Open
- German finance minister to be hospitalized
- German finance minister to be hospitalized
- German finance minister to be hospitalized
- German finance minister to be hospitalized
- German finance minister to be hospitalized
- German finance minister to be hospitalized
- 6 convicted in Austria temple shooting
- 6 convicted in Austria temple shooting
- 6 convicted in Austria temple shooting
- 6 convicted in Austria temple shooting
- 6 convicted in Austria temple shooting
- 6 convicted in Austria temple shooting
- Oh look: there's a mouse in my bread
- Oh look: there's a mouse in my bread
- Oh look: there's a mouse in my bread
- Oh look: there's a mouse in my bread
- Oh look: there's a mouse in my bread
- Oh look: there's a mouse in my bread
- IAAF ratifies Rudisha's 2 800-meter world records
- IAAF ratifies Rudisha's 2 800-meter world records
- IAAF ratifies Rudisha's 2 800-meter world records
- IAAF ratifies Rudisha's 2 800-meter world records
- IAAF ratifies Rudisha's 2 800-meter world records
- IAAF ratifies Rudisha's 2 800-meter world records
- IAAF ratifies Rudisha's 2 800-meter world records
- Indian Court rejects deferral of case on holy site
- Indian Court rejects deferral of case on holy site
- Indian Court rejects deferral of case on holy site
- Indian Court rejects deferral of case on holy site
- Indian Court rejects deferral of case on holy site
- Indian Court rejects deferral of case on holy site
- Indian Court rejects deferral of case on holy site
- Zimbabwe beats Ireland by 3 wickets in 2nd ODI
- Zimbabwe beats Ireland by 3 wickets in 2nd ODI
- Zimbabwe beats Ireland by 3 wickets in 2nd ODI
- Zimbabwe beats Ireland by 3 wickets in 2nd ODI
- Zimbabwe beats Ireland by 3 wickets in 2nd ODI
- Zimbabwe beats Ireland by 3 wickets in 2nd ODI
- Zimbabwe beats Ireland by 3 wickets in 2nd ODI
- Rebuked for games mess, Kalmadi is now powerless
- Rebuked for games mess, Kalmadi is now powerless
- Rebuked for games mess, Kalmadi is now powerless
- Rebuked for games mess, Kalmadi is now powerless
- Rebuked for games mess, Kalmadi is now powerless
- Rebuked for games mess, Kalmadi is now powerless
- Rebuked for games mess, Kalmadi is now powerless
- Rebuked for games mess, Kalmadi is now powerless
- Tropical depression forms south of Cuba
- Tropical depression forms south of Cuba
- Tropical depression forms south of Cuba
- Tropical depression forms south of Cuba
- Tropical depression forms south of Cuba
- Tropical depression forms south of Cuba
- Survey: CEOs more cautious about sales, hiring
- Survey: CEOs more cautious about sales, hiring
- Survey: CEOs more cautious about sales, hiring
- Survey: CEOs more cautious about sales, hiring
- Survey: CEOs more cautious about sales, hiring
- Survey: CEOs more cautious about sales, hiring
- US Senate Democrats oppose firms that export jobs
- US Senate Democrats oppose firms that export jobs
- US Senate Democrats oppose firms that export jobs
- US Senate Democrats oppose firms that export jobs
- US Senate Democrats oppose firms that export jobs
- US Senate Democrats oppose firms that export jobs
- US Senate Democrats oppose firms that export jobs
- US Senate Democrats oppose firms that export jobs
- US Senate Democrats oppose firms that export jobs
- US Senate Democrats oppose firms that export jobs
- US Senate Democrats oppose firms that export jobs
- US Senate Democrats oppose firms that export jobs
- Germany opposed to extending euro rescue fund
- Germany opposed to extending euro rescue fund
- Germany opposed to extending euro rescue fund
- Germany opposed to extending euro rescue fund
- Germany opposed to extending euro rescue fund
- Germany opposed to extending euro rescue fund
- UN experts say Israel suppressing flotilla footage
- UN experts say Israel suppressing flotilla footage
- UN experts say Israel suppressing flotilla footage
- UN experts say Israel suppressing flotilla footage
- UN experts say Israel suppressing flotilla footage
- UN experts say Israel suppressing flotilla footage
- Castro address tens of thousands for over an hour
- Castro address tens of thousands for over an hour
- Castro address tens of thousands for over an hour
- Castro address tens of thousands for over an hour
- Castro address tens of thousands for over an hour
- Castro address tens of thousands for over an hour
- Missile strike kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- Missile strike kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- Missile strike kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- Missile strike kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- Missile strike kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- Missile strike kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- Missile strike kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- Egypt mogul gets 15 years jail instead of death
- Egypt mogul gets 15 years jail instead of death
- Egypt mogul gets 15 years jail instead of death
- Egypt mogul gets 15 years jail instead of death
- Egypt mogul gets 15 years jail instead of death
- Egypt mogul gets 15 years jail instead of death
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- Plane with rowdy man returns to Polish airport
- Plane with rowdy man returns to Polish airport
- Plane with rowdy man returns to Polish airport
- Plane with rowdy man returns to Polish airport
- Plane with rowdy man returns to Polish airport
- Plane with rowdy man returns to Polish airport
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- US high court to reconsider Anna Nicole Smith case
- Sudan sets conditions for south independence vote
- Sudan sets conditions for south independence vote
- Sudan sets conditions for south independence vote
- Sudan sets conditions for south independence vote
- Sudan sets conditions for south independence vote
- Sudan sets conditions for south independence vote
- Jordanian military plane crashes during exercise
- Jordanian military plane crashes during exercise
- Jordanian military plane crashes during exercise
- Jordanian military plane crashes during exercise
- Jordanian military plane crashes during exercise
- Jordanian military plane crashes during exercise
- Coca-Cola to invest $1 billion in Philippines
- Coca-Cola to invest $1 billion in Philippines
- Coca-Cola to invest $1 billion in Philippines
- Coca-Cola to invest $1 billion in Philippines
- Coca-Cola to invest $1 billion in Philippines
- Coca-Cola to invest $1 billion in Philippines
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- Police: Man kills self after shooting at college
- It's a boy for Francesca Battistelli
- It's a boy for Francesca Battistelli
- It's a boy for Francesca Battistelli
- It's a boy for Francesca Battistelli
- It's a boy for Francesca Battistelli
- It's a boy for Francesca Battistelli
- Thailand Open Results
- Thailand Open Results
- Thailand Open Results
- Thailand Open Results
- Thailand Open Results
- Thailand Open Results
- Thailand Open Results
- Amnesty: EU nations must stop deporting Roma
- Jordanian military plane crashes during exercise
- Former Kentucky Derby winner Real Quiet dies at 15
- Del Potro comeback ends in defeat at Thailand Open
- Sanofi loses cancer drug patent fight in US
- US opens probe on power steering in Mini Cooper
- Molinari brothers sure to be paired in Ryder Cup
- UN experts say Israel suppressing flotilla footage
- Consumer, business confidence both weaken
- Gauguin exhibit opens at Tate Modern in London
- Deal news helps stocks recover from early losses
- Israeli calls for intermediate peace agreement
- Red yeast miracle: TTL wins recognition for creativity and innovation
- London 2102 chief defends planned marathon change
- Myanmar: working for 'free and fair' vote
- US chef featured on TV cooking show kills himself
- Dreyfuss honored in US for education initiative
- Israeli's media campaign in Turkey
- US Senate bill to tax firms that export jobs fails
- Germany's Daimler to add integrity executive
- US police investigate plural family for bigamy
- Police: Man kills self after US college shooting
- Rights group: Kuwait's labor reforms ambiguous
- Zimbabwe seals ODI series against Ireland
- Oil rises with corporate deals
- European, US stock markets recover losses
- Myanmar: working for 'free and fair' vote
- Finnish paper makers discuss possible tie-up
- 4 dead, including child, 1 hurt in Boston shooting
- Ancient Greek grave yields gold-covered skeleton
- Pioneer Iran blogger sentenced to 19 years prison
- Ferguson: Rooney likely sidelined 2-3 weeks
- Cuba says fired workers won't be left defenseless
- Italy's Berlusconi to seek confidence vote
- Brazil poll shows leading candidate slipping
- BP to sell $2 billion to $3 billion in new bonds
- Rapper Kid Cudi pleads guilty in NY drug case
- US Census data: Marriages in 2009 at record low
- Investors sell dollars after weak US reports
- Iran says no decision on woman in stoning case
- US: NKorean meeting "ultimate reality show"
- Former US president Jimmy Carter hospitalized
- Woods ready for Ryder Cup challenge
- Former president Jimmy Carter hospitalized
- CEO of London 2012 Olympic building group leaving
- Iceland refers former PM to court on bank crisis
- Mexican authorities: 8 dead, 100 missing in slides
- Jimmy Carter taken off flight, to hospital in US
- Semenya out of Commonwealth Games with back injury
- Waters rise in east Germany for 2nd month in a row
- Jimmy Carter taken off flight, to hospital in Ohio
- Guinea massacre victims' families unable to gather
- UK Labour chief Ed Miliband lays out comeback plan
- 1998 Derby, Preakness winner Real Quiet dies at 15
- Village head, 3 police killed in southern Russia
- Obama: Education key to economic success
- Carter taken to Ohio hospital with upset stomach
- Amnesty: EU nations must stop deporting Roma
- Autopsy: US lawyer not slain; wife 'vindicated'
- Quirky Aganovich show kicks off Paris fashion week
- AOL to buy tech blog TechCrunch
- Stephen King's agent Ralph Vicinanza dies at 60
- Afghan government sets up 70-member peace council
- Oman mediators in Iran to seek release of 2 US men
- Iceland refers former PM to court on bank crisis
- US lawmakers urge penalties for Chinese company
- Amtrak reveals vision for East high-speed rail
- Mexican governor: hundreds feared dead in slide
- Carter taken to Ohio hospital with upset stomach
- Police: Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat
- Tarantino film editor dies on hike in LA hills
- Opening remarks begin in US father's rape trial
- Village head, 4 police killed in southern Russia
- Guinea massacre victims' families unable to gather
- Months after winning $1M in lottery, man wins $2M
- Good vibes return to Milan runway
- Semenya out of Commonwealth Games with back injury
- US panel orders review of gay Serbian asylum case
- Firm makes itself test case for lower-risk tobacco
- Slovenian ex-PM charged with taking a bribe
- Police: Texas gunman was student, acted alone
- Obama appoints Bush allies to US Holocaust museum
- Another day of searing heat on tap for California
- Drenched Mexico hillside collapses; at least 7 die
- US chef featured on TV cooking show kills himself
- Carter taken to Ohio hospital with upset stomach
- Grant program will honor Sondheim, help teachers
- Tuesday's Champions League Results
- Barnes & Noble shareholders back chairman in fight
- BP to sell $2 billion to $3 billion in new bonds
- London 2012 chief defends planned marathon change
- Court orders hearing for condemned US inmate
- Residents long suspected corruption in Bell
- Minister: 'What country' app offends Italy
- Spartak beats Zilina 3-0 in Champions League
- Tropical depression in Caribbean heads for Cuba
- Iraqi rowers training with US team for Asian Games
- UN worry: Sierra Leone violence in 2012 elections
- Obama says he's calling former President Carter
- Clinton urges India to buy American defense goods
- Grandson: Carter 'doing fine' at Ohio hospital
- Petraeus fights time, enemy in Afghanistan
- US in last-ditch attempt to save Mideast talks
- Officials: Texas gunman was a student, acted alone
- Spartak beats Zilina 3-0 in Champions League
- Grandson: Carter 'doing fine' at Ohio hospital
- UN worry: Sierra Leone inquest into 1992 slayings
- Different in temperament, Molinaris quite a team
- Unions count on 100,000 protesters at EU
- North Korea leader's son promoted, seen as heir
- Gov't opens probe on power steering in Mini Cooper
- Germany to reorganize public-sector banks
- Tourists back in Eiffel Tower after bomb threat
- Poulter tones it down for the Ryder Cup
- Bedoya scores winner as Orebro beats Kalmar 1-0
- US county ousts sheriff convicted for marijuana
- Swedish Football Results
- Iceland ex-PM faces possible charges in meltdown
- Hallmark, Paris Hilton settle 'that's hot' lawsuit
- Marquez allegedly leading player rebellion
- Study finds texting laws don't reduce crashes
- Cavs' Varejao leaves camp after family death
- Brazil gun buyback to be permanent
- Slovenian ex-PM charged with taking a bribe
- APNewsBreak: BP, feds in talks over spill fines
- Wearable origami at Spaniard Arzuaga's Paris debut
- NKorea: Kim Jong Il's son named to political post
- Rights group skeptical of Kuwait labor reforms
- Dollar sinks after consumer confidence wanes
- US Open champ Clijsters to miss China Open
- Israel accuses 2 Golan residents of Syria contacts
- Oil settles lower, giving up earlier gains
- Gold prices set record high on investor worries
- US police investigate plural family for bigamy
- Eiffel Tower reopens after telephoned bomb threat
- Long hitters meet long rough at Ryder Cup
- Carter sickened on plane, rests at Ohio hospital
- Carter sickened on plane, rests at US hospital
- 'Bueller' actor pleads guilty in sex offender case
- 8th victim dies from US gas line explosion
- Greek truckers defy government threat
- CBS, NBC up on opening week; ABC and Fox down
- Carter sickened on plane, resting at US hospital
- Judge delays final arguments in Smith drug case
- NKorea: Kim Jong Il's son named to political posts
- Colombian officials put mudslide death toll at 30
- CBS and NBC up on opening week; ABC and Fox down
- Roma beats Cluj 2-1 in Champions League
- Rightist Dutch parties agree on minority coalition
- Ajax holds AC Milan 1-1 in Champions League
- Adriano goals lead Shakhtar to 3-0 win at Braga
- Government takes steps to close border post
- Pakistan warns against more NATO raids
- IMF chief: world recovery sluggish, jobs worrisome
- Bayern beats Basel 2-1 as Schweinsteiger scores 2
- Real Madrid beats Auxerre 1-0 in Champions League
- Arsenal beats Partizan 3-1 in Champions League
- Terry, Anelka score as Chelsea beats Marseille 2-0
- Madrid, Bayern, Chelsea stay perfect in Europe
- Gunman opens fire at UT in Austin, kills himself
- Forlan spearheads Uruguay tourism campaign
- Mexican judge dismisses case against 5 officers
- US reopens probe into medical scanner approvals
- Americans win Junior Ryder Cup
- Terry, Anelka score as Chelsea beats Marseille 2-0
- Sour economic mood in living room and boardroom
- Clouds put lid on Calif heat after record hot day
- `Dancing' to clarify boo-gate on Tuesday's show
- Judge allows United-Continental deal to proceed
- HP sees 2011 earnings topping analyst projections
- Drug expiration date pushes US execution to brink
- Schweinsteiger scores 2 as Bayern beats Basel 2-1
- AP source: No administration negotiations with BP
- Attacks kill 3 Iraqi police
- Son of NKorean leader elected to party leadership
- Puerto Rico cop charged with murder in shooting
- Madrid, Bayern keep perfect record with late goals
- English Football Results
- Bogut back with Bucks along with 9 new players
- World Golf Glance
- Gunman opens fire in Texas, kills himself
- Treasury raises cash at low rate for second day
- Study finds texting laws haven't reduced crashes
- Clinton warns Pakistan to make the rich pay up
- US fines Abercrombie $1M over immigration issue