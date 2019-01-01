英文新聞列表 English News List
- Man falls at Disney's California Adventure park
- Oil prices slump on discouraging economic news
- FIFA wraps up Russia visit to assess World Cup bid
- Last U.S. combat brigade exits Iraq
- China train falls into river as floods hit bridge
- Cargo plane, Singapore Airlines flight nearly collide
- Art Taipei brings the best in Asian art to Taiwan
- Legislative Yuan approves students from China with DPP restrictions
- Environmentalists boycott Fubon over Kuokuang refinery
- Military sanctioned over a high level of irregular promotions
- 2011 budget plan approved
- Ma urges U.S. to sell Taiwan F-16 C/Ds
- Transforming a wasted space into a small rest areaTai-he residents join in the work and witness the fruits
- Chen: Balanced development of industries urged
- Broadband network could switch Australian voters
- Refugees find storm ahead of Australia's election
- Damaged ecosystems magnify Asia's killer floods
- PC maker Lenovo turns to profit on China sales
- China Mobile says first half profit up 4.2 percent
- China electric car makers plan association, encourage research
- BHP bets on crop boom with Potash bid
- Stocks rise, yen falls on hopes of Japanese intervention
- U.S. stocks rise for 2nd consecutive day after positive earning reports
- U.S. dollar firmer on Japan yen intervention talk
- Oil hovers above US$75 amid tepid U.S. economy
- Philippine leader goes online to fight corruption
- Macedonian school aims to bridge the ethnic divide
- Cellphones help Cambodian students to cheat in exams
- Ground Zero mosque as wedge issue: Muslims vs. 'real' Americans
- Taiwan-China ECFA now faces performance test
- U.S. teen hopeful for peace after North Korea visit
- Australian PM rules out deals on mining tax law
- NATO soldier, two dozen rebels killed in Afghanistan
- U.S. decision
- Child skeletons
- Parched Russia plans to import grain to overcome drought: report
- N.Korea seizes S.Korea fishing boat
- World ramps up aid to stricken Pakistan
- Pakistan's nuclear sites safe
- Explosion in China's restive Xinjiang kills seven people
- Philippine legislator given bail on Hong Kong drug charge
- Muslim employee sues Disneyland over headscarf ban
- Firework plants
- Arms dealer
- Nadal, Federer, Murray, Djokovic advance at ATP event
- Longoria alight as Rays sweep Rangers 8-6
- Phelps extends dominance in 200 fly at Pan Pacs
- Going on a moonwalk with the late King of Pop
- Huashan 1914 Creative Park
- Hu's Art
- National Museum of Natural Science
- Aurum Glory Art Space
- Lunch ladies going gourmet as food gets new look
- 'Eat Pray Love' exalts purists' gelato in Rome
- Comedian Dave Foley is a standup guy
- 'Inception' and the big lie
- Killers frontman Flowers shows songwriting chops
- American-Filipino tenor's rise from rock to opera
- For the Record
- 'The Switch,' a sweet if predictable tale of parenthood
- 'Eat Pray Love' overpacks its bags, but Julia's journey to joy includes relatable moments
- Frimpong to miss up to 9 months with knee injury
- EU executive applauds Greek austerity
- Google bends to German privacy concerns
- Kennedy named AP's theater and pop culture writer
- Flags, personal items banned at medals ceremonies
- UK students face high demand for university places
- Report: Saudi judge considers paralysis punishment
- 'Dangerous drugs' tops US deportations list
- Marseille, Bordeaux look to overcome poor starts
- Intel buying McAfee in push beyond PC chips
- Grim US economic news hits world markets
- NY mosque imam in Mideast for outreach tour
- US envoy says billions needed for Pakistan
- Sevilla signs Escude to 2-year extension
- France expels radical Muslim preacher to Egypt
- Greek authorities intensify tax evasion crackdown
- 'Cannibal' band member Richard Lopez dies at 65
- Pakistan leader says militants could exploit flood
- Marseille signs forward Remy from Nice
- Yemen: top al-Qaida member turns himself in
- Ukraine's police search for missing journalist
- Jelavic to join Rangers from Rapid Vienna
- Viktor Bout case: US concern over possible freedom
- Australian PM faces voter backlash at election
- Greek West Nile virus deaths rise to 7
- American Airlines plane cleaner charged with theft
- Kapur leads by 1 after 1st round of Czech Open
- Ricky Martin's autobiography due in November
- Stolen Greek statue to return home to Egypt
- Azarenka beats Li, joins Bartoli in quarters
- Rogers Cup Results
- Researchers wonder where extra plastic trash is
- Romania central bank defends 'anti-Semitic' coin
- Pakistan dismissed for 308 vs. England
- BP accused of withholding `critical' spill data
- Ex-UK soldier jailed for stealing rare falcon eggs
- England lose Strauss after Pakistan build lead
- Only Beckham earns more in MLS than Henry, Marquez
- MasterCard acquires DataCash for $520M in cash
- Reports: Krasic transfers to Juventus
- Israeli company buying US soybean plant
- Poll: Scandal dents confidence in Israeli military
- Report: Feds plan to indict Roger Clemens
- War doesn't break for Islam's holiest month
- BP accused of withholding 'critical' spill data
- Guinea proposes electoral law change before vote
- Moon may be shrinking, but very, very slowly
- Slovenia tops Canada 86-71 at Acropolis event
- US envoy says billions needed for Pakistan
- White House says Obama is Christian, prays daily
- Woods commits to first FedEx Cup playoff event
- Scientists map invisible oil plume deep in Gulf
- Canadian PM slams EU seal product ban
- Red Cross federation increases Pakistan aid appeal
- Saudi judge considers paralysis punishment
- England loses Strauss after Pakistan builds lead
- Ex-soldier jailed for stealing rare falcon eggs
- 'Dangerous drugs' tops US deportations list
- White House says Obama is Christian, prays daily
- US man convicted in torture-murder of daughter
- Portugal suspends coach Queiroz for 1 month
- Roger Clemens charged with perjury in steroid case
- Israel police detain fiery settler rabbi
- D'Alessandro wants to stay with Internacional
- US officials: Mideast talks starting soon
- 75-year-old mystery: 2 fetuses found in California
- Vacation time for Obamas on Martha's Vineyard
- Giuliani supports moving NYC mosque
- Guadalajara coach proud of performance in final
- Murray needs 3 sets, tiebreak to avoid upset
- Phelps fails to make 400 IM final at Pan Pacs
- US officials: Mideast talks may start soon
- Cruzeiro signs Argentine midfielder Prediger
- Thursday's Europa League Results
- Former bank chairman quizzed by Iceland prosecutor
- R&R time for Obamas on Martha's Vineyard
- Major study proves oil plume that's not going away
- Police: Inter fan killed in title celebration
- US takes aim at China cyber threat
- Wariner sets world's fastest 400 time this year
- Major US study proves oil plume is not going away
- Oil prices settle under $75 on economic news
- Canadian PM slams EU seal product ban
- Doctors: Brazilian presidential candidate healthy
- Swann's mother relieved with 100th test wicket
- Dell 2Q net income rises 16 percent
- Arab group fined for Holocaust cartoon
- UN urges world to open wallets for Pakistan
- Mazda recall to cover vehicles in Asia, Europe
- Giuliani supports move of mosque away from WTC
- Bad news on economy boosts safe-haven dollar
- Study: Brits spend half their time using media
- Plant growth declines as warming causes drought
- HP's net jumps 6 pct in last quarter under Hurd
- Dell 2Q net income rises 16 percent
- Weltklasse Diamond League Results
- Safina added to Pilot Pen, Querrey withdraws
- Passenger: 2 on plane detained in alleged threat
- Liverpool, Juventus earn narrow Europa League wins
- Spike in layoffs feeds fear of faltering recovery
- 2 on plane detained in alleged threat
- Bench-clearing brawl ends Acropolis tournament
- Atlantic City casino, dealers get union pact
- Vacationing Obama makes 4 recess appointments
- Wheat jumps on fears about Russia's fall crop
- Study: Smoking scenes on the decline in top movies
- Chilean mine collapse setback: Drill misses refuge
- Azarenka, Bartoli advance to Rogers Cup quarters
- US appeals own win in WTO spat over EU Airbus aid
- Jetliner grounded in San Francisco after threat
- Singer Wyclef Jean meets with Haiti's president
- US appeals own win in WTO spat over EU Airbus aid
- Amsterdam cops call off programs with Suriname
- 9-run inning helps Yankees beat Tigers 11-5
- Law enforcement: Bomb threat halted takeoff
- Venable helps Padres complete Cubs sweep
- Blazers' Fernandez fined for comments
- Guatemala judge orders ex-president held for trial
- `Dangerous drugs' tops US crimes deportations list
- HP's 3Q numbers solid but could fuel doubts
- Fund manager finds plenty of virtue in sin stocks
- Franzen's latest explores life, liberty, `Freedom'
- Nadal, Murray need 3 tough sets to avoid upsets
- New Orleans Mayor sees 5 more years for recovery
- 1st-round leader Atwal ties Wyndham record with 61
- Landing gear problem with space tourism jet
- Santa Rosa diocese sued by alleged abuse victim
- Jetliner grounded in San Francisco after threat
- Venezuela economy down 3.5 pct in first half 2010
- UN seen meeting aid goal for flood-hit Pakistan
- UN rights officials slam Venezuela press limits
- $550k gold bar from Florida Keys shipwreck stolen
- Coverage of Iraq exit shows networks' differences
- Judge dismisses promoters' lawsuit against Jackson
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 15-21
- Singer Wyclef Jean meets with Haiti's president
- Gap's 2nd-qtr net income rises 3 percent
- Calderon: Mexico should consider anonymous judges
- Thursday, August 27
- Review: 'Piranha 3D' is bloody awesome
- Santos says 18-year-old sensation Neymar staying
- Spike Lee explores New Orleans' woes in new film
- Review: LaMontagne's new CD 1 of the year's best
- Survey of viewers shows extent of TV time shifting
- Trace Adkins releases 1st Show Dog-Universal album
- Q&A: Miss Haiti gives hope to devastated country
- Review: 'Lottery Ticket' not a total loss
- Obama a Muslim? Rumors gain steam, defying facts
- Review: 'Tillman Story' provides fuller picture
- Music giving Arroyo a new level of satisfaction
- Review: Ditch the bad-sitcom-like `Switch'
- Auction-goers vie for a piece of Hollywood history
- Antiwar activists rally around suspected leaker
- Giuliani supports move of mosque near WTC site
- Santa Rosa diocese sued by alleged abuse victim
- Review: Another spoonful for 'Nanny McPhee'
- Mamet-speak: eggs, coffee, the talking walrus
- 5 most frightening killer animal flicks
- Blake Shelton ready to pop top on 2nd `six pak'
- Venezuela oil firm to issue $2 billion in bonds
- Theaters adapt, stage 'A Confederacy of Dunces'
- Mexico may rotate tariffs on US goods in dispute
- Stern's sister testifies in Anna Nicole Smith case
- American back in Peruvian prison with toddler son
- Coverage of Iraq exit shows networks' differences
- Report: FAA set to hit American with huge penalty
- Australia's ANZ bank 3Q profit jumps 37 percent
- Billionaire Donald Bren testifies in lawsuit
- Review: Sarah Blasko unguarded on third album
- Guerrillas' child testifies against kidnapper
- Lippman's latest is subtle story of survivor guilt
- Australian swimmer Rice to have shoulder surgery
- Review: K2 climber Dudley Wolfe's story is told
- Australia's election campaign issues at a glance
- Welsh migrant becomes Australia's first female PM
- Australian leader shifts from priesthood to PM
- Asian markets fall in early trade after US decline
- Vacation time for the president
- Roger Clemens indicted in steroid case
- Santos says 18-year-old sensation Neymar staying
- Weibring, Lehman share lead at the Tradition
- Mud delays efforts to extract WWII plane from lake
- ATP World Tour Cincinnati Masters Results
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Clijsters into quarters in Montreal
- Adrian, Coughlin win 100 frees at Pan Pacs
- Thieves in Mexico end up with, literally, peanuts
- China Times: Turn paperwork, lip service into concrete achievements
- NY Liberty wins 10th straight
- USTR expresses concern over Taiwan rice wine tax cut
- Talk of the day -- Taiwan expected to reach 8.24% GDP growth
- Copa Sudamericana Results
- NKorea calls for Japanese apology and reparation
- Report: Iran needs year to develop nuclear weapon
- Cano fires Yankees past Tigers
- Thais to rule on US bid to extradite arms dealer
- Rio Tinto vows to work for approval of Pilbara JV
- France sends scores of Gypsies back to Romania
- Ditch the queen: UK public's wild ideas for cuts
- Liberty Times: Brace for potential threat from Chinese students
- Sanchez steers Giants past Phillies
- Telecom NZ's annual profit down 4.5 percent
- Crocodile tips Australian PM to win elections
- Lochte wins 400 IM at Pan Pac swim meet
- Colbert to honor troops returning from Iraq
- Colbert to honor troops returning from Iraq
- Pan Pacific Results
- Thais rule to extradite arms suspect to US
- CONCACAF Champions: Marathon edges Seattle
- Taiwan's wealth gap widening: survey
- Oil wallows below $75 in Asia on dim economic news
- WTA Tour Rogers Cup Results
- 58 pilot whales die in New Zealand beach stranding
- Escaped Arizona prison inmate, fiancee captured
- Wozniacki into quarters of Rogers Cup
- Authorities: Ariz. escapee caught at campground
- Britain's Daley to participate in Youth Olympics
- Scores still missing in western China mudslides
- Weeks out, India's Commonweath Games in crisis
- Belgian scholarship winners looking forward to visiting Taiwan
- Weeks out, India's Commonweath Games in crisis
- Powerchip to raise 2010 capital expenditure by 40 percent
- Authorities: US escapee caught at campground
- Apple Daily: Income gap at alarming levels
- Dems hope money, manpower stem losses
- Asian stocks slide after dour US economy news
- Oil spill and Iraq combat over, Obama takes break
- Stone Poneys' Kenny Edwards dead at 64
- Malaysia radio axes DJ after government complains
- Daley to participate in Youth Olympics
- E-reading: Revolution in the making or fading fad?
- Fresh political violence flares in Pakistan city
- Rice wine issue hinges on international agreement: ex-WTO official
- Afghan insurgent leader captured; US troop killed
- Meeting of Europe-based Taiwanese to focus on attracting investment
- Kennedy favors civilian courts in terrorism cases
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Indonesian train now have women-only carriages
- Thais rule to extradite Russian arms suspect to US
- Authorities: Arizona escapee caught at campground
- Reports: Russia leases nuclear sub to India
- White Sox rout Twins 11-0
- Heavy downpours help Russia's firefighters
- Authorities: Arizona escapee caught at campground
- Katich fears batting woes ahead of Ashes
- Malaysia gov't probes alleged slurs by school head
- Mainz takes striker Rasmussen on loan from Celtic
- Germany's beer tax income swells on World Cup
- In Iraq's troubles, an exchange eyes growth
- Taiwan share prices close little changed
- Taiwan will not splurge on centennial celebrations: president
- Euro steady against dollar after poor US data
- US museum slams Romania for `anti-Semitic' coin
- Legislature keeps health insurance bill for next week
- Indonesian train now has women-only carriages
- SKorea arrests activist after trip to NKorea
- UK Lockerbie families call US senators to Scotland
- China shares fall on local finance scrutiny
- Kenya says Obama aunt was not in danger
- Anti-government rally draws 3,000 in Kyrgyzstan
- UK warns Libya over Lockerbie bomber anniversary
- Taiwanese people leading miserable lives under KMT rule: DPP
- Russian base in Armenia to stay through 2044
- World stocks slide after dour US economy news
- New Zealand chooses to bowl first vs. Sri Lanka
- Anti-India protests in Kashmir over teen's killing
- Google defends its 'Street View' in Germany
- Authorities: Ariz. escapee caught at campground
- Haiti into football semis at Youth Olympics
- 70 years on, Britain remembers 'the few'
- Al-Qaida in Iraq claims army recruit bombing
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Amid SAfrican strike, volunteers help at hospitals
- Chinese delegation to buy fruits from Tainan County
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Russia assails Thai move to extradite arms suspect
- Australian protester in Thailand will be deported
- Smit looks ahead to 'awesome experience' in Soweto
- Iran says new missile test fired
- Experts advise airport to improve policy implementation
- Levski Sofia attacked by hooligans after AIK match
- Barcelona's World Cup winners return for Supercup
- UK warns Libya over Lockerbie bomber anniversary
- Reports: Gallas set for Spurs medical
- Serbia center released after basketball brawl
- Korea National Corp makes offer for Dana Petroleum
- German managers oppose early nuclear shutdown
- Pakistan accepts Indian aid for flood relief
- Q2 communications equipment output value in Taiwan up 16 percent
- MJ Hur looks to defend at Safeway Classic
- Montenegro replaces its troops in Afghanistan
- UK broadcaster charged over mercy killing claim
- Al-Qaida in Iraq claims army recruit bombing
- Student group threatens lawsuit over revised diploma law
- World stocks down as US economic fears mount
- Afghan insurgent leader caught; 3 Nato troops die
- Oil drops below $75 amid US economic concerns
- Serbia center released after basketball brawl
- Pakistan: Lack of terror convictions hurts fight
- Drogba looks for third successive hattrick
- Cyprus: Key suspect in media baron's murder held
- Russia to hold open tender for helicopter carrier
- Soccer club language ban symbol of Belgian divide
- England 2018 World Cup bid team hires Octopus Paul
- Arizona fugitive and fiancee arrested at campsite
- La. scientist's oysters safe from oil, but pricey
- 9/11 family members divided over mosque near WTC
- India's Cabinet clears crucial nuclear bill
- Report: Russia leases sub, trains Indian navy crew
- Youth Olympics therapy for Haiti team
- Spain brushes off worlds favorite tag
- Russian base in Armenia to stay through 2044
- Kenya says Obama aunt was not in danger
- Smit looks ahead to 'awesome experience' in Soweto
- South Korea arrests activist after trip to NKorea
- Stock futures slide as investors continue sell-off
- Telecom giant is new India cricket sponsor
- Pakistan accepts Indian aid for flood relief
- NY mosque imam: extremism is global threat
- July export orders fourth highest on record
- Myanmar junta proxy party opens offices
- Smuckers 1st-quarter net income rises 5 percent
- Tibetan jailed for criticizing China awaits trial
- Russia to hold open tender for helicopter carrier
- Scores still missing in SW China mudslides
- Former Arsenal defender Gallas set to join Spurs
- Ukrainian president urges search for journalist
- Official: Attack in western China targeted police
- Taiwan's water supply maintained by intense afternoon showers: CWB
- German managers: Let nuke plants run longer
- Dems see cause for hope in tough election season
- Democrats see cause for hope in upcoming elections
- Scientists simulate terror attack on Boston subway
- England 2018 World Cup bid team hires Octopus Paul
- Bodies recovered after attack on Afghan road crew
- Activists push for shutdown of new nuclear plant over safety issues
- Hormel 3rd-quarter net income rises
- Cook leads England back in front
- Drogba looks for third successive hat trick
- England vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- Army medics help hospitals during S.African strike
- West Brom signs Nigeria striker Peter Odemwingie
- Thousands protest in Kashmir against Indian rule
- Mosque near attack site divides Sept. 11 relatives
- US denies pressuring India on Bhopal tragedy
- Karzai: Anti-corruption units can be independent
- North Korea reportedly joins Facebook
- Southern Kyrgyz mayor challenges gov't authority
- Smuckers 1st-quarter net income rises 5 percent
- FIBA selects Sabonis, Divac for hall of fame
- Huge water screen to highlight 2011 New Year's countdown bash
- Czechs honors Pole who burned himself to death
- Tibetan jailed for criticizing China awaits trial
- France cuts 2011 economic growth forecast
- Nokia buys US mobile analytics firm Motally
- DPP says amendment aimed at former president
- Blagojevich says recorded talk was 'horse trading'
- TAIEX to hit 10,000 points in 'golden decade': CLSA
- Japan considering new stimulus to revive recovery
- Former astronaut Lisa Nowak's Navy career is over
- Semenya eager to forget gender tests
- School battery recycling program yields fruitful results: EPA
- Officials: Exhibitor-owned bear kills man
- Aquilani cleared by Liverpool to go out on loan
- Floods expose civilian-military divide in Pakistan
- Stocks slide as investors continue sell-off
- EU court exempts Inuit hunters from seal ban
- McCaw: All Blacks will enjoy big crowd in Soweto
- Celebrated Russian seed bank fights for its land
- US officials: Mideast talks could start soon
- Somali militants seize and burn aid food
- Africans text message to check if drugs are real
- PotashCorp to review BHP hostile takeover bid
- France expels Gypsies to Romania for second day
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- 70 years on from WWII, Britain remembers 'the few'
- US economic fears dog stocks, euro, oil markets
- Source: Israel, Palestinians to hold talks Sept. 2
- George Soros buys 4 pct of Bombay Stock Exchange
- Putin ousts forest agency chief over blazes
- Semenya eager to forget gender tests
- Teenage Dutch sailor girl to set off Saturday
- Air-traffic control problem cuts European flights
- Source: Israel, Palestinians to hold talks Sept. 2
- Striking Uruguay referees return to work
- NY mosque imam: Extremism is global threat
- Air-traffic control problem cuts European flights
- Panel: Navy should discharge ex-astronaut Nowak
- Taiwan to offer aid to flood victims in China, Pakistan
- Ireland omit Wilson, Folan for Euro qualifiers
- Ireland omit Wilson, Folan for Euro qualifiers
- Ireland omit Wilson, Folan for Euro qualifiers
- Ireland omit Wilson, Folan for Euro qualifiers
- Ireland omit Wilson, Folan for Euro qualifiers
- Ireland omit Wilson, Folan for Euro qualifiers
- Environmentalists call for action from FPG
- Ireland omit Wilson, Folan for Euro qualifiers
- Magazine digest -- High-tech tycoon turns pineapple into bestseller
- Spain brushes off worlds favorite tag
- Spain brushes off worlds favorite tag
- Spain brushes off worlds favorite tag
- Spain brushes off worlds favorite tag
- Spain brushes off worlds favorite tag
- Spain brushes off worlds favorite tag
- Spain brushes off worlds favorite tag
- Scottish scientists probe deaths of seals
- Scottish scientists probe deaths of seals
- Scottish scientists probe deaths of seals
- Scottish scientists probe deaths of seals
- Scottish scientists probe deaths of seals
- Scottish scientists probe deaths of seals
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- Serbia center released after basketball brawl
- Serbia center released after basketball brawl
- Serbia center released after basketball brawl
- Serbia center released after basketball brawl
- Serbia center released after basketball brawl
- Serbia center released after basketball brawl
- Serbia center released after basketball brawl
- Zimbabwe's president says sanctions must go
- Zimbabwe's president says sanctions must go
- Zimbabwe's president says sanctions must go
- Zimbabwe's president says sanctions must go
- Zimbabwe's president says sanctions must go
- Zimbabwe's president says sanctions must go
- Bear owned by US wrestling exhibitor kills man
- Bear owned by US wrestling exhibitor kills man
- Bear owned by US wrestling exhibitor kills man
- Bear owned by US wrestling exhibitor kills man
- Bear owned by US wrestling exhibitor kills man
- Bear owned by US wrestling exhibitor kills man
- Cook century extends England lead over Pakistan
- Cook century extends England lead over Pakistan
- Cook century extends England lead over Pakistan
- Cook century extends England lead over Pakistan
- Cook century extends England lead over Pakistan
- Cook century extends England lead over Pakistan
- Cook century extends England lead over Pakistan
- Ireland omit Wilson, Folan for Euro qualifiers
- Ireland omit Wilson, Folan for Euro qualifiers
- Ireland omit Wilson, Folan for Euro qualifiers
- Ireland omit Wilson, Folan for Euro qualifiers
- Ireland omit Wilson, Folan for Euro qualifiers
- Ireland omit Wilson, Folan for Euro qualifiers
- Ireland omit Wilson, Folan for Euro qualifiers
- Somali militants seize and burn aid food
- Somali militants seize and burn aid food
- Somali militants seize and burn aid food
- Somali militants seize and burn aid food
- Somali militants seize and burn aid food
- Somali militants seize and burn aid food
- US special ops use new Belgian rifle in Afghan war
- US special ops use new Belgian rifle in Afghan war
- US special ops use new Belgian rifle in Afghan war
- US special ops use new Belgian rifle in Afghan war
- US special ops use new Belgian rifle in Afghan war
- US special ops use new Belgian rifle in Afghan war
- US special ops use new Belgian rifle in Afghan war
- US special ops use new Belgian rifle in Afghan war
- US special ops use new Belgian rifle in Afghan war
- US special ops use new Belgian rifle in Afghan war
- US special ops use new Belgian rifle in Afghan war
- US special ops use new Belgian rifle in Afghan war
- US museum slams Romania for 'anti-Semitic' coin
- US museum slams Romania for 'anti-Semitic' coin
- US museum slams Romania for 'anti-Semitic' coin
- US museum slams Romania for 'anti-Semitic' coin
- US museum slams Romania for 'anti-Semitic' coin
- US museum slams Romania for 'anti-Semitic' coin
- Scottish scientists probe deaths of seals
- Scottish scientists probe deaths of seals
- Scottish scientists probe deaths of seals
- Scottish scientists probe deaths of seals
- Scottish scientists probe deaths of seals
- Balance of payments surplus registered in Q2: Central Bank
- Scottish scientists probe deaths of seals
- Stocks slide as investors continue sell-off
- Stocks slide as investors continue sell-off
- Stocks slide as investors continue sell-off
- Stocks slide as investors continue sell-off
- Stocks slide as investors continue sell-off
- Stocks slide as investors continue sell-off
- Africans text message to check if drugs are real
- Africans text message to check if drugs are real
- Africans text message to check if drugs are real
- Africans text message to check if drugs are real
- Africans text message to check if drugs are real
- Africans text message to check if drugs are real
- Africans text message to check if drugs are real
- Africans text message to check if drugs are real
- Africans text message to check if drugs are real
- Africans text message to check if drugs are real
- Africans text message to check if drugs are real
- Africans text message to check if drugs are real
- Former Netherlands midfielder Davids joins Palace
- Former Netherlands midfielder Davids joins Palace
- Former Netherlands midfielder Davids joins Palace
- Former Netherlands midfielder Davids joins Palace
- Former Netherlands midfielder Davids joins Palace
- Former Netherlands midfielder Davids joins Palace
- Former Netherlands midfielder Davids joins Palace
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- Volunteers to be recruited to improve Taoyuan airport service
- Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 oppose war in Afghanistan
- Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 oppose war in Afghanistan
- Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 oppose war in Afghanistan
- Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 oppose war in Afghanistan
- Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 oppose war in Afghanistan
- Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 oppose war in Afghanistan
- Text of a statement issued by Mideast "Quartet"
- Text of a statement issued by Mideast "Quartet"
- Text of a statement issued by Mideast "Quartet"
- Text of a statement issued by Mideast "Quartet"
- Text of a statement issued by Mideast "Quartet"
- Text of a statement issued by Mideast "Quartet"
- Celebrated Russian seed bank fights for its land
- Celebrated Russian seed bank fights for its land
- Celebrated Russian seed bank fights for its land
- Celebrated Russian seed bank fights for its land
- Celebrated Russian seed bank fights for its land
- Celebrated Russian seed bank fights for its land
- Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 oppose war in Afghanistan
- Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 oppose war in Afghanistan
- Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 oppose war in Afghanistan
- Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 oppose war in Afghanistan
- Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 oppose war in Afghanistan
- Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 oppose war in Afghanistan
- Former Netherlands midfielder Davids joins Palace
- Former Netherlands midfielder Davids joins Palace
- Former Netherlands midfielder Davids joins Palace
- Former Netherlands midfielder Davids joins Palace
- Former Netherlands midfielder Davids joins Palace
- Former Netherlands midfielder Davids joins Palace
- Former Netherlands midfielder Davids joins Palace
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- US says Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks
- Navy panel votes to discharge ex-astronaut Nowak
- Navy panel votes to discharge ex-astronaut Nowak
- Navy panel votes to discharge ex-astronaut Nowak
- Navy panel votes to discharge ex-astronaut Nowak
- Navy panel votes to discharge ex-astronaut Nowak
- Navy panel votes to discharge ex-astronaut Nowak
- Teenage Dutch sailor girl to set off Saturday
- Teenage Dutch sailor girl to set off Saturday
- Teenage Dutch sailor girl to set off Saturday
- Teenage Dutch sailor girl to set off Saturday
- Teenage Dutch sailor girl to set off Saturday
- Teenage Dutch sailor girl to set off Saturday
- Teenage Dutch sailor girl to set off Saturday
- Teenage Dutch sailor girl to set off Saturday
- Teenage Dutch sailor girl to set off Saturday
- Teenage Dutch sailor girl to set off Saturday
- Teenage Dutch sailor girl to set off Saturday
- Teenage Dutch sailor girl to set off Saturday
- Teenage Dutch sailor girl to set off Saturday
- PotashCorp to review BHP hostile takeover bid
- PotashCorp to review BHP hostile takeover bid
- PotashCorp to review BHP hostile takeover bid
- PotashCorp to review BHP hostile takeover bid
- PotashCorp to review BHP hostile takeover bid
- PotashCorp to review BHP hostile takeover bid
- Bear owned by US wrestling exhibitor kills man
- Bear owned by US wrestling exhibitor kills man
- Bear owned by US wrestling exhibitor kills man
- Bear owned by US wrestling exhibitor kills man
- Bear owned by US wrestling exhibitor kills man
- Bear owned by US wrestling exhibitor kills man
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand match abandoned again
- Batista to stay on to face Japan
- A look at previous Israeli-Palestinian peace talks
- Police arrested in northern Mexico mayor's killing
- Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks Sept. 2
- Teenage Dutch sailor girl to set off Saturday
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Rice wine tax cut raises concerns among U.S., EU
- Britain warns Libya not to mark Lockerbie bomber anniversary
- Thai court grants extradition of 'Merchant of Death'
- NIA director appeals foreign laborers on anti-trafficking campaign
- Outdoor jazz party to flaunt local, foreign performers
- Legislature keeps health insurance bill for next week
- Student group threatens lawsuit over newly revised diploma law
- American pianist to hold all-Chopin recital tonight
- Experts advise airport to improve policy implementation
- New skyscraper rises at Ground Zero, amid mosque
- Jetliner grounded in San Francisco after hijack threat
- France expels scores of Gypsies back to Romania
- Wyclef awaits word
- Afghan insurgent leader captured; U.S. troop killed
- Dems to stem losses
- Yellow Sea drill involves no aircraft carriers: U.S.
- S.Korean pastor crosses border from N.Korea to face arrest
- Centenarian search leads to skeleton in backpack
- Police officers held in Philippines 'torture' video probe
- Israel, Palestinians to resume direct talks
- Xinjiang blast
- Internet access
- Rod Blagojevich needs a Henry Fonda on his jury
- Housing can find a home without Fannie, Freddie
- Survey of viewers shows extent of TV time shifting
- British urged to brush up manners for London Olympics
- Is E-reading revolution in the making or fading fad?
- Kabul defiant on private security firms despite fears
- Blake Shelton ready to pop top on 2nd album 'six pak'
- Cameron Diaz hot bait for online traps
- Scottish national poet Morgan dies
- Judge dismisses promoters' lawsuit against Michael Jackson
- Spike Lee explores New Orleans' woes in new film
- Music giving Arroyo a new level of satisfaction
- Trace Adkins releases 1st Show Dog-Universal album
- U.S. salmonella scare is one of biggest egg recalls
- Neglected Mekong can be economic heart of region: Cambodia minister
- Intel Corp.to buy McAfee as it eyes wireless market
- U.S. appeals WTO findings on European subsidies to Airbus
- S.Korea's KNOC launches hostile bid for Dana Petroleum
- Outrage as priceless Russian seed bank faces destruction
- Telecom Corp reports US$265 million profit
- Philippine Airlines profit dives in 1Q
- Ansteel may scrap U.S. steel deal
- Rio chief denies BHP venture dead
- Japan's stimulus to focus on green tech
- Oil prices rebound in Asian trade
- U.S. recovery woes weigh on Asian stock markets
- Euro, dollar weak in Asia as investors watch BoJ moves
- U.S. stocks slide on unemployment concerns
- Taiwan's Taiex little changed
- LA's top things for summer 2010
- Kitajima, Koga nab PanPacs gold for Japan
- Lochte wins 400 IM at Pan Pac swim meet
- Adrian wins 100 frees at Pan Pacs
- Cano's homer fires Yankees past Tigers
- Nadal rallies from the brink to reach last eight
- Clijsters advances to quarter-finals
- China, ASEAN to construct Mekong railway system
- Marseille set to sign France striker Gignac
- McCaw: All Blacks will enjoy big crowd in Soweto
- Air traffic control problem cuts European flights
- NYC mosque leader: We won't change the course
- Police arrested in northern Mexico mayor's killing
- Sweden lifts 2010 GDP growth forecasts to 4.5 pct
- Dad buys newspaper ad after daughter breaks curfew
- Vidic signs new contract at Man United
- Nigeria: Election pressure mounts for quiet leader
- Nearly 50 percent leave Obama mortgage-aid program
- Pakistan restrict England despite Cook hundred
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand match abandoned again
- Germans wary of Google Street View
- Bear owned by PETA foe kills its caretaker in US
- Scientists simulate terror attack on US subway
- Fear of falling may be enough to raise injury risk
- Oil drops below $74 amid economic concerns
- Greeks feeling pain from austerity measures
- Veteran Dutch Mideast reporter Conny Mus dies
- Rabotnicki fined for fans' abuse vs Liverpool
- Fears of global growth slowdown support dollar
- Canada to emphasize Arctic cooperation
- Hanson, Widmark tied for lead at Czech Open
- Cyberactivists unblock Wikileaks for Thai Netizens
- Israel urges Lebanon to block ships for Gaza
- Brazil police say janitor killed 2 students
- Brazil coach Menezes turns to youth
- Obama heads to bookstore at start of vacation
- Marseille signing Remy has heart problem
- NY mosque developers: No meeting set with governor
- Why we strike: S.African civil servants struggle
- NZ rout SAfrica to start World Cup title defense
- Shining Path founder Guzman married in Peru prison
- Police arrested in northern Mexico mayor's killing
- Biden lashes out at Republican conservatives
- Obama seeks reimprisonment for Lockerbie bomber
- Desperate times for Brazil's opposition candidate
- France expels Gypsies to Romania for second day
- Clash in Yemen's restive south leaves 13 dead
- Guyanese charged in deadly electrocution of boy, 8
- Obama seeks imprisonment for Lockerbie bomber
- Pay row kills Acropolis moonlight opening
- Mexican economy rebounds with big Q2 growth
- Blagojevich: second media blitz for second trial
- Iran prepares to start up first nuclear reactor
- US mom charged with starving 4-year-old to death
- US memorabilia dealer selling Salinger's toilet
- Berlusconi urges allies to get back in line
- Ohio bear owned by PETA foe kills its caretaker
- Karzai: Anti-corruption units can be independent
- Chinese investor Huang withdraws bid for Liverpool
- Power outage brings Russian city to a standstill
- Americans dominate heats at Pan Pac swim meet
- NYC mosque draws interfaith support in California
- US releases final report on Fort Hood shootings
- Berlusconi urges allies to get back in line
- Argentina orders Internet provider shut down
- Fish upsets Murray to make Cincinnati semifinals
- Peace this time? Israel, Palestinians to talk
- Ex-NBA star Williams pleads guilty in DWI case
- Ex-NBA star Williams pleads guilty in drink case
- Fish upsets Murray to gain Cincinnati semifinals
- Serena Williams withdraws from US Open
- Chinese investor Huang withdraws bid for Liverpool
- Franchitti set to defend title at Sonoma
- Wyclef Jean brings sizzle to Haiti election
- Mario Obledo dies in Sacramento at age of 78
- Navy: US carrier rescues Iranian fishermen
- Key Venezuelan drug suspect arrested in Colombia
- Stocks slide as investors' malaise continues
- Man jumps to death onto stage at US concert
- Bremen signs Brazilian midfielder Wesley
- German football results
- Israel urges Lebanon to block ships to Gaza
- Bayern edges Wolfsburg 2-1
- Zanetti, Cambiasso, D'Alessandro return
- No. 1-ranked Serena Williams pulls out of US Open
- Ohio school sued over suicide in bullying case
- Marlins C Paulino suspended for positive drug test
- Bayern edges Wolfsburg 2-1 after late winner
- Marlins C Paulino suspended for positive drug test
- Gymnastics coach charged with sex assault of teen
- Lin Dan is man to beat at worlds
- Study: Astronauts as weak as 80-year-olds in space
- Kuznetsova reaches 1st semifinal at Rogers Cup
- Zvonareva reaches semifinals at Rogers Cup
- Commodities prices retreat on economic worries
- Zanetti, Cambiasso, D'Alessandro return
- Dutch sailor girl set to leave on solo world trip
- Cuba Church defends brokering prisoner release
- Lin Dan is man to beat at worlds
- NYC imam's goodwill tour comes amid mosque furor
- Judge rejects Fisk deal to sell O'Keeffe share
- Michael Moore praises suspected WikiLeaks source
- WTA Tour Rogers Cup Results
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- ATP Cincinnati Masters Results
- WWII warplane raised from California reservoir
- Puebla president held on fraud charges
- Photographer and AP drop claims against each other
- Alex Rodriguez back in Yankees' lineup as DH
- Venezuela, Colombia seek to build ties after spat
- Mexico rebounds with 7.6 percent Q2 growth
- Pakistan thanks world for opening wallets
- Australia votes on whether first woman PM survives
- UN board could rein in $2.7 billion carbon market
- Caribbean news briefs
- Roger Clemens gives 1st interview
- Mexico catches suspects with 3,756 sea turtle eggs
- Report criticizes police response in killer's case
- Photographer and AP drop claims against each other
- SpaceX calls capsule drop test successful
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Irwin Tools Night Race Lineup
- Snedeker, Atwal share lead at Wyndham
- Saturday, August 28
- Regulators shut big Chicago-based bank
- Jimmie Johnson wins pole for Bristol night race
- On vacation, Obama tends to summer reading list
- Ohio bear kills caretaker; owner had legal trouble
- A big break for US in case of reputed arms dealer
- Fish upsets exhausted Murray
- 3 weeks on run, fugitives arrested without fight
- Calif lawmakers address WWII treatment of Italians
- US missionary defends actions in Haiti ordeal
- Prosecutors drop case against former Westar execs
- Scientists find 10 new coral species in Hawaii
- Weibring leads Tradition after 2 rounds
- 2 Australian soldiers killed in Afghanistan
- Recession hits smart-phone makers in the chips
- Mexico adds tax charges in $205 million cash case
- Park wins 400 free at Pan Pacs
- Troubled contractor agrees to pay fines
- Australia votes on whether first woman PM survives
- Baghdatis upsets top-ranked Nadal
- Miyazato has 1-stroke lead in Safeway Classic
- Haiti council: Wyclef Jean can't run for president
- Phelps wins 100 fly at Pan Pacs
- Haiti council: Wyclef Jean can't run for president
- Ankiel hits winner as Braves down Cubs
- Lochte, Phelps win to help US dominate Pan Pacs
- Mexico to investigate complaints against church
- Liberty Times: Economic growth irrelevant to common people
- Blue Jays batter Red Sox 16-2
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Pan Pacific Results
- Talk of the day -- Price cut for red-label rice wine imperative
- Iran loads fuel into its first nuclear power plant
- IOC says many nations chasing Youth Olympics
- Once again to the table: Obama tries peacemaking
- Iran begins fueling first nuclear reactor
- AIDS activists: Chinese colleague detained
- US: 23K workers affected by Gulf oil drill ban
- Apple Daily: Good for nothing
- Judge criticizes prosecution in Anna Nicole case
- Washington ties for WNBA East lead
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Giants inflict Cardinals' fifth straight loss
- Error helps A's edge Rays 5-4
- Flooding submerges new towns in Pakistan's south
- AUO expects to set up joint venture with Wistron by year-end
- Australia's federal election at a glance
- Rains batter China anew; 50,000 evacuated in flood
- Taiwan garners one gold, three silver at int'l informatics contest
- Rebels kill 8 Philippine police officers in ambush
- IOC says many countries interested in Youth games
- 2 US troops, 3 civilians killed in Afghanistan
- Commercial Times: Social welfare vs. negative income tax
- AUO China plan remains undecided
- NZ rescuers refloat 11 whales stranded on beach
- Report: NKorean ex-premier returns to power
- Anthrax in cows appears to sicken 38 in Bangladesh
- 3 Afghan policemen killed by friendly fire
- Neighbors: Home where bear attacked Ohioan a 'zoo'
- Taiwan to explain decision to cut tax on rice wine
- Sangakkara cleared of improper conduct by ICC
- Taiwan's approved inbound investment projects up 30 percent
- Australian governing party trailing in vote count
- Report: rape investigation of WikiLeaks founder
- 3 Afghan police, 3 civilians killed accidentally
- Kenyan court sentences 2 TB patients to 8 months
- Dutch teenager set to sail on solo world trip
- Pakistan needs 148 to win 3rd test versus England
- British pop singer dies in fall at Belgian concert
- Key points on Iran's nuclear map
- Basque separatist ETA suspect arrested in Belgium
- Premier pledges to help pharmaceutical sector access China
- Kaohsiung Harbor forges cooperation links with Guangzhou Port
- Taiwan aims to cut unemployment to below 5 percent by year-end
- Liger cub dies, another in critical condition
- South Korea police raid house of detained activist
- Manager: Dutch teen sets sail on solo world trip
- Johan Botha is South Africa's new Twenty20 captain
- Obama challenges GOP on campaign finance ruling
- Obama knocks Republicans on campaign finance
- Dutch reporter given bail after Australian arrest
- Juventus signs Serb winger Milos Krasic from CSKA
- Prosecutors: WikiLeaks founder suspected of rape
- Johan Botha is South Africa's new Twenty20 captain
- Kenyan court sentences 2 TB patients to 8 months
- Moscow drivers protest privileges for officials
- Police raids after deadly German techno festival
- Official: Moscow subway attacks plotter killed
- Sweden seeks Wikileaks founder arrest in rape case
- Coach K: Young, small US team 'not a powerhouse'
- Aquilani's loan move to Juve from Liverpool agreed
- Italy official praises France's Gypsy crackdown
- Taiwan to hold investment forum in Tokyo
- Pakistan needs 33 more runs to win 3rd test
- England vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- Afghan official: 6 policemen found dead in Helmand
- Dutch teen sets sail in secrecy on solo world trip
- Moving sale planned at 'Amityville Horror' house
- British soldier killed in Afghan firefight
- Pakistan needs 33 more runs to win 3rd test
- Army of diplomats takes the lead in fractious Iraq
- Ukraine coach resigns over match-fixing
- Hundreds march in protest of coup plot detentions
- 6 Afghan police found dead in station house
- Scottish Football Results
- Analysis: Obama seeks elusive prize _ Mideast deal
- Official: Moscow subway attacks plotter killed
- Haiti ruling ends Wyclef Jean's run for president
- Lopez-Marquez title fight postponed due to injury
- President: Economic development can help bridge wealth gap
- New Haven, Conn., scrambles to keep tennis stop
- Forum highlights importance of technology for city development
- Hearts condemns Hamilton to 2nd straight 4-0 loss
- New Haven, Connecticut, fights to keep tennis stop
- Australian PM says election to close to call
- Pakistan wins 3rd test by 4 wickets over England
- Lebanese ship may delay departure for Gaza
- Australian PM says election too close to call
- Pakistan wins 3rd test by 4 wickets over England
- Sweden seeks WikiLeaks founder arrest in rape case
- Pakistan wins 3rd test over England by 4 wickets
- Sudan's president: Referendum on south on time
- AP Enterprise: Spill bound BP, feds together
- India, Japan ministers discuss civil nuclear deal
- NY candidate: Prison dorms for welfare recipients
- Suspected militants kill 3 soldiers in Algeria
- Australian PM says elections too close to call
- Pakistan floods leave ally reeling
- Ukraine coach resigns over match-fixing
- Ukraine coach resigns over match-fixing
- Ukraine coach resigns over match-fixing
- Ukraine coach resigns over match-fixing
- Ukraine coach resigns over match-fixing
- Ukraine coach resigns over match-fixing
- Ukraine coach resigns over match-fixing
- Basque separatist ETA suspect arrested in Belgium
- Basque separatist ETA suspect arrested in Belgium
- Basque separatist ETA suspect arrested in Belgium
- Basque separatist ETA suspect arrested in Belgium
- Basque separatist ETA suspect arrested in Belgium
- Basque separatist ETA suspect arrested in Belgium
- US: 23K workers affected by Gulf oil drill ban
- US: 23K workers affected by Gulf oil drill ban
- US: 23K workers affected by Gulf oil drill ban
- US: 23K workers affected by Gulf oil drill ban
- US: 23K workers affected by Gulf oil drill ban
- US: 23K workers affected by Gulf oil drill ban
- Brazil's ruling-party candidate ahead in poll
- Report: 15 die from homemade alcohol in Bangladesh
- Report: 15 die from homemade alcohol in Bangladesh
- Report: 15 die from homemade alcohol in Bangladesh
- Report: 15 die from homemade alcohol in Bangladesh
- Report: 15 die from homemade alcohol in Bangladesh
- Report: 15 die from homemade alcohol in Bangladesh
- Report: 15 die from homemade alcohol in Bangladesh
- England vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- England vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- England vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- England vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- England vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- England vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- England vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- Sweden seeks WikiLeaks founder arrest in rape case
- Sweden seeks WikiLeaks founder arrest in rape case
- Sweden seeks WikiLeaks founder arrest in rape case
- Sweden seeks WikiLeaks founder arrest in rape case
- Sweden seeks WikiLeaks founder arrest in rape case
- Sweden seeks WikiLeaks founder arrest in rape case
- Sweden seeks WikiLeaks founder arrest in rape case
- Sweden seeks WikiLeaks founder arrest in rape case
- Sweden seeks WikiLeaks founder arrest in rape case
- Sweden seeks WikiLeaks founder arrest in rape case
- Sweden seeks WikiLeaks founder arrest in rape case
- Sweden seeks WikiLeaks founder arrest in rape case
- Army of diplomats takes the lead in fractious Iraq
- Army of diplomats takes the lead in fractious Iraq
- Army of diplomats takes the lead in fractious Iraq
- Army of diplomats takes the lead in fractious Iraq
- Army of diplomats takes the lead in fractious Iraq
- Army of diplomats takes the lead in fractious Iraq
- Gunmen invade luxury hotel in Rio de Janeiro
- Gunmen invade luxury hotel in Rio de Janeiro
- Gunmen invade luxury hotel in Rio de Janeiro
- Gunmen invade luxury hotel in Rio de Janeiro
- Gunmen invade luxury hotel in Rio de Janeiro
- Gunmen invade luxury hotel in Rio de Janeiro
- Woody Allen interview praises Carla Bruni-Sarkozy
- Woody Allen interview praises Carla Bruni-Sarkozy
- Woody Allen interview praises Carla Bruni-Sarkozy
- Woody Allen interview praises Carla Bruni-Sarkozy
- Woody Allen interview praises Carla Bruni-Sarkozy
- Woody Allen interview praises Carla Bruni-Sarkozy
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- Sweden withdraws warrant for WikiLeaks founder
- Sweden withdraws warrant for WikiLeaks founder
- Sweden withdraws warrant for WikiLeaks founder
- Sweden withdraws warrant for WikiLeaks founder
- Sweden withdraws warrant for WikiLeaks founder
- Sweden withdraws warrant for WikiLeaks founder
- Sweden withdraws warrant for WikiLeaks founder
- Sweden withdraws warrant for WikiLeaks founder
- Sweden withdraws warrant for WikiLeaks founder
- Sweden withdraws warrant for WikiLeaks founder
- Sweden withdraws warrant for WikiLeaks founder
- Sweden withdraws warrant for WikiLeaks founder
- Pakistan wins 3rd test over England by 4 wickets
- Pakistan wins 3rd test over England by 4 wickets
- Pakistan wins 3rd test over England by 4 wickets
- Pakistan wins 3rd test over England by 4 wickets
- Pakistan wins 3rd test over England by 4 wickets
- Pakistan wins 3rd test over England by 4 wickets
- Pakistan wins 3rd test over England by 4 wickets
- Hundreds in Kaliningrad protest Putin government
- Hundreds in Kaliningrad protest Putin government
- Hundreds in Kaliningrad protest Putin government
- Hundreds in Kaliningrad protest Putin government
- Hundreds in Kaliningrad protest Putin government
- Hundreds in Kaliningrad protest Putin government
- Promoted teams both win in Bundesliga
- Sweden withdraws warrant for WikiLeaks founder
- Gunmen invade luxury hotel in Rio de Janeiro
- Elmander on target as Bolton win 3-1 at West Ham
- Arsenal thrashes Blackpool 6-0 in Premier League
- Australia votes on whether first woman PM survives
- Taiwan garners 1 gold, 3 silvers at int'l informatics contest
- WikiLeaks founder suspected of rape
- Iran begins fueling first nuclear reactor
- Taiwanese baseball team clinches international title in World Series
- Taiwan aims to cut unemployment to below 5 pct by year-end
- Taiwan's approved inbound investment projects up 30 percent
- Taiwan to explain decision to cut tax on rice wine
- Premier Wu Den-yih pledges to help pharmaceutical sector access China
- 50,000 evacuated after China flooding
- Flooding submerges new towns in Pakistan's south
- New Zealand rescuers refloat 11 whales stranded on beach
- US$490m raised for flood-hit Pakistan
- AIDS activists
- N.Korea propaganda
- Samsung everywhere in Korean smartphone blitz
- Insisting on our principles
- Facebook grabs Hot Potato mobile check-in startup
- U.S. stocks end mostly lower on recovery concerns
- Japan's Panasonic to boost plasma panel output in China
- Rio makes changes in China after bribery convictions: CEO
- Poverty forces Roma to leave Bulgaria and Romania
- Mystery surrounds Mubarak Jr's 'presidency bid'
- Architects take on blue-chip French wines
- Wyclef Jean can't run for president: the Haiti's council
- Theaters adapt Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, stage 'A Confederacy of Dunces'
- What happen when animals attack in movies?
- Judge criticizes prosecution in Anna Nicole case
- Indie film makers lead Philippine cinema resurgence
- Nagasaki has a long history with the West, even before 'Fat Man'
- Franzen's latest explores life, liberty
- K2 climber Dudley Wolfe's story is told
- 'Packing for Mars' demystifies space science
- Ann Taylor shakes image to appeal to young
- Amid U.S. gold rush, Park wins 400m free for Korea
- Late Schweinsteiger goal sees Bayern slay Wolves
- Atwal shares Wyndham Championship lead
- Serena withdraws from U.S. Open
- Ankiel hits winner as Braves down Cubs
- Top seed Nadal, Murray upset at Cincinnati tennis
- Miyazato leads Safeway Classic
- Vera Zvonareva ousts ailing Kim Clijsters
- Runaway foreign labors in Taiwan hit record high
- Civil groups urge raise in minimum salary to narrow wealthy gap in Taiwan
- Taiwan Premier rejects calls from Taipei mayor for wage hikes
- Taiwan government denies high cost estimates for 100th anniversary ROC
- Taiwan legislative consensus over health insurance reform still absent
- Taiwan Power faces fine over 4th nuclear plant
- New Zealand offers to play in Pakistan
- Walcott hits 3 as Arsenal routs Blackpool 6-0
- Ref gets too close to action in Tri-Nations match
- Officials: US drones kill 6 in northwest Pakistan
- England don't like taste of defeat
- Birmingham comes from behind to beat Blackburn 2-1
- Odemwingie gives West Brom 1-0 win over Sunderland
- Hanson leads by 4 after 3rd round of Czech Open
- English Football Results
- Tottenham holds on for 2-1 win at Stoke
- UK pop singer in apparent suicide fall at show
- Promoted teams both win in Bundesliga
- Wolves holds Everton to 1-1 draw in Premier League
- Michelle Obama portrait debuts at Smithsonian
- Tri-Nations Rugby Champions
- Somalia rebels looking increasingly like Taliban
- Caribbean govts push wiretap laws to fight gangs
- NZ claim Tri-Nations by stunning South Africa late
- AP Source: '09 US Open champ del Potro withdraws
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- Most Points in Test Rugby
- Gatlin runs 10.28 in Finland for 3rd win of return
- German director Schlingensief dies at age 49
- Phelps drops out of 200 IM at Pan Pacs
- Somalia blast kills fighters from Pakistan, India
- Elmander on target as Bolton wins 3-1 at West Ham
- Thieves steal Van Gogh painting from Cairo museum
- NZ claim Tri-Nations by stunning South Africa late
- Two drivers injured in car fire in Rally Germany
- US judge orders drug offender write report on pot
- Group questions 'enhanced patdown' at airports
- Results of Rally Germany
- Chelsea thrashes Wigan 6-0 in Premier League
- Bedbugs found in basement of Empire State Building
- Guyana minister: Rum may be fun, but don't glorify
- 2009 champion del Potro withdraws from US Open
- Iran starts nuclear reactor, says intent peaceful
- Promoted teams both win Bundesliga openers
- German Football Summaries
- Thieves steal Van Gogh painting from Cairo museum
- Maturing Walcott set for bright future
- Phelps out, Lochte tops qualifying at Pan Pacifics
- 'Star Gazer' host Jack Horkheimer dies at 72
- French Football Results
- English Football Summaries
- Toulouse edges Arles-Avignon 2-1 in French league
- Leading scorers in English football
- Chelsea, Arsenal hit opponents for six in league
- Vickers: Had heart surgery for blood clots
- Toulouse edges Arles-Avignon 2-1 in French league
- Analysis: Talks to test Netanyahu's will for peace
- Egyptian police recover stolen Van Gogh painting
- Woman drowns after getting trapped in US manhole
- Canada holds off Panama, 4-2 at LLWS
- Spanish Football Results
- Barcelona beats Sevilla to lift Spanish Supercup
- Honduras leaves out Palacios, Suazo for friendlies
- Inter beats Roma 3-1 in Italian Super Cup
- Yankees rely on Nunez, bullpen to beat Seattle
- Dutch Football Results
- Shirley Sherrod to meet with ag secretary Tuesday
- Twente beats Vitesse 3-0 in Dutch league
- US overcomes rocky start to beat Lithuania
- Chavez suspends radio-TV program during campaign
- Bank: Jamaica's int'l reserves at $2.5 billion
- Tropical depression forms in the Atlantic
- Atwal takes 3-shot lead after 3rd round at Wyndham
- US overcomes rocky start to beat Lithuania
- Velez beats Argentinos 2-0
- NASCAR's Vickers had heart surgery for blood clots
- Jolie visits Bosnia, hopes to support education
- Godfrey wins TKO over Godfrey
- Ex-Gov Blagojevich appears at Chicago Comic Con
- Cincinnati Masters Results
- Portuguese Football Results
- Benfica loses 2-1 to Nacional in Portuguese league
- Tom Lehman leads Tradition
- Fish beats Roddick, advances to Cincinnati final
- FIFA inspectors to see 4 of England's host cities
- Shirley Sherrod to meet with agriculture secretary
- Group buys controlling stake in Mexicana airlines
- Group buys controlling stake in Mexicana airlines
- Chamber emerges as formidable political force
- US golf clubs in the rough as members drop away
- On a mission to track and save the elusive jaguar
- Monday, August 30
- Dubai camel dairy hopes to milk health food market
- Need prayer? US drive-thru takes orders to go
- Gunmen fighting Rio police invade luxury hotel
- Rookie powers Angels over Twins
- FEMSA guards found dead after Mexico shooting
- IRL-Indy Grand Prix of Sonoma Lineup
- Search still on for van Gogh painting in Egypt
- Egyptian minister: Search still on for van Gogh
- Power makes it a record 8 poles in 2010
- ATP World Tour Cincinnati Masters Results
- '48 Hours' correspondent Harold Dow dies at 62
- Fish, Federer advance to Cincinnati final
- Moderate earthquake hits off eastern Taiwan
- Velez goes top of Argentine league
- 2 shot dead at Venezuela military base; 6 wounded
- Miyazato takes 3-stroke in Safeway Classic
- Lochte wins 6th gold at Pan Pacs
- Four moderate earthquakes hit Taiwan
- Cruz Azul has 3-2 comeback win at Chiapas
- Betty White has big night with Emmy win for `SNL'
- 1 dead in Mexico shootout on border with El Paso
- Betty White scores Emmy win for `SNL' hosting gig
- Busch sweeps all 3 Bristol races
- Tropical depressions form in the Atlantic, Pacific
- 1 dead in Mexico shootout on border with El Paso
- Rain postpones Rogers Cup semifinals
- Unmarried Muslim couples evicted in Malaysia
- Betty White scores Emmy win for `SNL' hosting gig
- San Jose beat LA Galaxy 1-0
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Irwin Tools Night Race Results
- Rays edge A's to keep up the pace
- NZ rescuers save 9 whales stranded on beach
- Australian PM asks independents to save government
- Cardinals end losing skid, beat Giants
- Pan Pacific Swimming Results
- Commercial Times: Let the poor also enjoy fruits of growth
- McEwen says he's not in Australia team for worlds
- Talk of the day -- Should civil servants get pay raise next year?
- Australian PM asks independents to save government
- Storm pips Sparks 76-75
- Rain batters China anew; 94,000 evacuated in flood
- Adamek scores unanimous win over Grant
- US beats Australia in women's World Cup final
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Iran inaugurates nation's first unmanned bomber
- Unemployment rate expected to rise slightly in July: expert
- Australian Rules football results
- Election complicates Haiti's post-quake progress: ambassador
- Pakistanis use stones, sandbags to stave off flood
- Collingwood clinches top spot in Australian Rules
- Greeks feeling pain from austerity measures
- Australian rugby league results
- Raiders continue home hex over Dragons in NRL
- Glory goes top in A-League, beat Jets
- President calls for esprit de corps
- Kidnappers free trader in southern Philippines
- Disabled population grows to 1.06 million: Interior Ministry
- NKorea demands SKorea release religious activist
- Iran inaugurates nation's first unmanned bomber
- Premier expresses concern over AUO executives in U.S.
- In new posters, Egypt's son for president?
- Communications problem shuts Greek airports
- India wins toss and bats against Sri Lanka
- Israeli PM: Peace 'difficult but possible'
- Schumann's music meets traditional Chinese Nanguan
- Ex-Chevron head appointed to Aramco board
- Head of Taiwan LCD maker barred from leaving US
- Yugoslav football legend Bobek dies
- Cheaper cost for exchanging yuan expected by end August
- Rain batters China anew; 94,000 evacuated in flood
- Tensions simmer in Spanish enclave in North Africa
- Israel selects new military commander
- Daniel Carter out of rugby for up to 8 weeks
- Obama doesn't travel light _ even on vacation
- Shiites say Bahrain crackdown sets back relations
- Schedule needed for passage of NHI reform bill: DOH
- Australian parties seek backing of independents
- Sharks end WP's unbeaten run with 27-16 win
- Lebanese ship delays departure for Gaza
- Chechen militant kills self, policeman in blast
- Egyptian telecom giant raises funds for Pakistan
- Russian police detain opposition leader
- WikiLeaks founder rejects sex abuse accusations
- Israeli PM: Peace 'difficult but possible'
- Official: Int'l aid for Pakistan floods over $800M
- Guangdong governor concludes US$7 billion procurement visit
- Video of mob killings sparks anguish in Pakistan
- Lawmaker: Irish dissidents target British mainland
- New Zealand offers to tour Pakistan
- Public-sector wage hike should wait for stronger GDP growth: Premier
- Spain says US to take Cuba prisoners
- Veteran Myanmar politician says gov't party to win
- Gallas joins Tottenham on 1-year deal
- 2 US troops killed in eastern Afghanistan
- Sharks end WP's unbeaten run with 27-16 win
- US solider killed in southern Iraq
- Loeb wins Rally Germany
- Troops fire at protesters in Kashmir, wounding 6
- UK official decries video game with Taliban role
- 823 artillery bombardment veterans revisit Kinmen
- Bradley interested in Villa job
- Sri Lanka dismisses India for 103
- Sri Lanka-India Scoreboard
- Villa: No one can beat Barcelona at its best
- NT$2 billion for centenary celebrations: cultural council
- Bresnan called up by England for 4th test
- Spain says US to take Cuba prisoners
- Swedish prosecutors defend WikiLeaks about-face
- In new posters, Mubarak's son for Egypt president?
- Fires in Greece aided by strong winds
- Russian police detain opposition leader
- Magnitude 5.4 quake off western Greece
- Rally Germany Results
- China Times: Do more to upgrade night markets
- 4 US troops killed in eastern Afghanistan
- US troops to return only if Iraqi forces fail
- Official: Obama plans Iraq speech after vacation
- US supplier in egg recall has violation history
- Security lapses blamed for van Gogh theft in Egypt
- US solider killed in rocket attack in Iraq
- Afghan pres: Women's rights will not be sacrificed
- Semenya wins 800 race in Berlin
- Rudisha breaks 800 world record
- Sri Lanka beats India by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka crushes India to advance to final
- Kenyan couple win Rio half marathon
- Sri Lanka vs. India Scoreboard
- Ivory Coast hires Zahoui to coach national team
- 18 Oregon football players hospitalized after camp
- Carroll scores 3 as Newcastle thrashes Villa 6-0
- Thousands stay in Pakistan floods to protect homes
- Thousands stay in Pakistan floods to protect homes
- Thousands stay in Pakistan floods to protect homes
- Thousands stay in Pakistan floods to protect homes
- Thousands stay in Pakistan floods to protect homes
- Thousands stay in Pakistan floods to protect homes
- Thousands stay in Pakistan floods to protect homes
- Sri Lanka crushes India to advance to final
- Sri Lanka crushes India to advance to final
- Sri Lanka crushes India to advance to final
- Sri Lanka crushes India to advance to final
- Sri Lanka crushes India to advance to final
- Sri Lanka crushes India to advance to final
- Sri Lanka crushes India to advance to final
- Sri Lanka crushes India to advance to final
- Lawmaker: Irish dissidents target British mainland
- Lawmaker: Irish dissidents target British mainland
- British employers urge caution on migration cap
- British employers urge caution on migration cap
- US troops to return only if Iraqi forces fail
- US troops to return only if Iraqi forces fail
- US troops to return only if Iraqi forces fail
- US troops to return only if Iraqi forces fail
- US troops to return only if Iraqi forces fail
- US troops to return only if Iraqi forces fail
- Guinea prime minister denies bias ahead of vote
- Guinea prime minister denies bias ahead of vote
- Guinea prime minister denies bias ahead of vote
- Guinea prime minister denies bias ahead of vote
- Guinea prime minister denies bias ahead of vote
- Guinea prime minister denies bias ahead of vote
- NY mosque imam: US rights in line with true Islam
- NY mosque imam: US rights in line with true Islam
- NY mosque imam: US rights in line with true Islam
- NY mosque imam: US rights in line with true Islam
- NY mosque imam: US rights in line with true Islam
- NY mosque imam: US rights in line with true Islam
- 4 US troops killed in eastern Afghanistan
- 4 US troops killed in eastern Afghanistan
- 4 US troops killed in eastern Afghanistan
- 4 US troops killed in eastern Afghanistan
- 4 US troops killed in eastern Afghanistan
- 4 US troops killed in eastern Afghanistan
- 4 US troops killed in eastern Afghanistan
- Carroll scores 3 as Newcastle thrashes Villa 6-0
- Carroll scores 3 as Newcastle thrashes Villa 6-0
- Carroll scores 3 as Newcastle thrashes Villa 6-0
- Carroll scores 3 as Newcastle thrashes Villa 6-0
- Carroll scores 3 as Newcastle thrashes Villa 6-0
- Carroll scores 3 as Newcastle thrashes Villa 6-0
- Carroll scores 3 as Newcastle thrashes Villa 6-0
- Pig wrestling canceled after animals elude capture
- Pig wrestling canceled after animals elude capture
- Pig wrestling canceled after animals elude capture
- Pig wrestling canceled after animals elude capture
- Pig wrestling canceled after animals elude capture
- Pig wrestling canceled after animals elude capture
- British employers urge caution on migration cap
- British employers urge caution on migration cap
- Semenya wins 800 race in Berlin
- Semenya wins 800 race in Berlin
- Semenya wins 800 race in Berlin
- Semenya wins 800 race in Berlin
- Semenya wins 800 race in Berlin
- Semenya wins 800 race in Berlin
- Semenya wins 800 race in Berlin
- Video of mob killings sparks anguish in Pakistan
- Video of mob killings sparks anguish in Pakistan
- Video of mob killings sparks anguish in Pakistan
- Video of mob killings sparks anguish in Pakistan
- Video of mob killings sparks anguish in Pakistan
- Video of mob killings sparks anguish in Pakistan
- Video of mob killings sparks anguish in Pakistan
- Guinea prime minister denies bias ahead of vote
- Guinea prime minister denies bias ahead of vote
- Guinea prime minister denies bias ahead of vote
- Guinea prime minister denies bias ahead of vote
- Guinea prime minister denies bias ahead of vote
- Guinea prime minister denies bias ahead of vote
- Semenya wins 800 race in Berlin
- Semenya wins 800 race in Berlin
- Semenya wins 800 race in Berlin
- Semenya wins 800 race in Berlin
- Semenya wins 800 race in Berlin
- Semenya wins 800 race in Berlin
- Semenya wins 800 race in Berlin
- Guinea prime minister denies bias ahead of vote
- Guinea prime minister denies bias ahead of vote
- Guinea prime minister denies bias ahead of vote
- Guinea prime minister denies bias ahead of vote
- Guinea prime minister denies bias ahead of vote
- Guinea prime minister denies bias ahead of vote
- UK official decries video game with Taliban role
- UK official decries video game with Taliban role
- UK official decries video game with Taliban role
- UK official decries video game with Taliban role
- UK official decries video game with Taliban role
- UK official decries video game with Taliban role
- Haiti boys into football final at Youth Olympics
- Haiti boys into football final at Youth Olympics
- Haiti boys into football final at Youth Olympics
- Haiti boys into football final at Youth Olympics
- Haiti boys into football final at Youth Olympics
- Haiti boys into football final at Youth Olympics
- Haiti boys into football final at Youth Olympics
- Haiti boys into football final at Youth Olympics
- Shiites say Bahrain crackdown sets back relations
- Shiites say Bahrain crackdown sets back relations
- Shiites say Bahrain crackdown sets back relations
- Shiites say Bahrain crackdown sets back relations
- Shiites say Bahrain crackdown sets back relations
- Shiites say Bahrain crackdown sets back relations
- Mainz beats Stuttgart 2-0
- Mainz beats Stuttgart 2-0
- Mainz beats Stuttgart 2-0
- Mainz beats Stuttgart 2-0
- Mainz beats Stuttgart 2-0
- Mainz beats Stuttgart 2-0
- Mainz beats Stuttgart 2-0
- Supporters, opponents of NYC mosque hold rallies
- For Gulf tourism, problem is perception _ not oil
- Wyclef Jean: I'm not giving up my bid for prez yet
- With food scarce Yellowstone bears are hungry
- Afghan pres: Women's rights will not be sacrificed
- Scottish Football Results
- Bear Tales of Bunun Tribesman Lin Yuan-yuan
- Chinese Taipei wins junior league world series
- Premier Wu rejects Hau call for wage hikes
- Premier expresses concern over AUO executives in U.S.
- Iran inaugurates nation's first unmanned bomber
- Legislative consensus over health insurance reform still absent
- CCA denies NT$3.2 billion budget for ROC anniversary
- Taipower faces fine over fourth nuclear plant: AEC
- Guangdong governor concludes US$7 billion procurement visit
- Cheaper cost for exchanging yuan expected before Sep.
- Unemployment rate
- Tens of thousands evacuated after floods in China, N.Korea
- Chinese Premier Wen calls for political reform
- South Africa's Zuma visits key partner China
- Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama aide dismisses reported Beijing protest
- Australian PM Julia Gillard asks independents to save government
- Two shot dead at Venezuela military base
- Hong Kong pensioner struck by flesh-eating bug, says government
- Bedbugs found in basement of Empire State Building
- Israeli media: Public mistrust in fresh peace talks
- Analysis: Talks to test Netanyahu's will for peace
- Ma's passivity boosts PRC threat to Taiwan
- '48 Hours' correspondent Harold Dow dies at age 62
- Betty White scores Emmy win for 'SNL' hosting gig
- Jolie to star in romantic film set in Bosnian war
- Egyptian minister Hosni: Search still on for van Gogh
- Ex-Governor Rod Blagojevich appears at Chicago Comic Con
- In impoverished Gaza, electric company can't collect its bills
- Leno stands up for Gulf residents, raises funds for spill recovery
- Dubai camel dairy hopes to milk health food market
- Research on cancer vaccine begins to pay off
- U.S. presses farmers to reduce antibiotics
- Hot-yoga enthusiasts prefer to sweat it out
- U.S. recalls more eggs and investigates salmonella outbreak
- BP starts removing drill pipe from wellhead
- U.S. bars Taiwan executives from leaving: company
- Mexican group buys ailing Mexican airline
- Iranian video game hero Garshasp seeks fans abroad
- China shuts down factories as green deadline looms
- Vietnam must rethink growth strategy
- Power, water cuts and high prices spark Ramadan ire in Egypt
- Hyatt's Club Oasis to reopen soon
- Mihan 101 introduces 'All You Can Eat' hot pot special
- Mercer names new Taiwan leader
- Gi-On serves authentic Japanese lunch buffet
- Biofuels present problems for marine transport: report
- Supertanker scrapping to speed up: FCA
- China Shipping Development buys 14 ships
- Maersk Line raises earnings forecast
- DP World handles 16% more containers in first half, 2010
- Fish, Federer advance to Cincinnati final
- Power makes it a record 8 poles in 2010
- Kyle Busch sweeps all three Bristol races
- India's Atwal regains lead at Wyndham Championship
- Miyazato takes 3-stroke in LPGA Safeway Classic
- Inter Milan win Italian Supercup, continue their trophy run
- Lochte wins 6th gold at Pan Pacific championships
- Cardinals end five-game losing skid, beat Giants 5-1
- Rays edge Athletics to keep up the pace
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Taiwan students urge government to be fair upon affairs concerning Chinese students
- Taichung Mayor Hu pro a raise for public servants
- CPBL: Bulls’ Chang sets league record for most career hits with 1583
- Taiwan Legislature ends special session without health insurance review
- Taiwan residents accept Formosa Plastics offer in naphtha cracker dispute
- Taiwan Premier orders talks on assistance to AUO executives stuck in U.S.
- Taiwan military denies financial problems to delay end of conscription
- NIA discusses Taiwan residency issues with foreign community
- Informant is key to NY synagogues bomb plot case
- Stallone's 'Expendables' retains crown with $16.5M
- Celtic, Rangers ease to comfortable wins
- Russian police detain opposition leaders
- Berlin Meet Results
- Next US target: The birthplace of the Taliban
- Iraq acknowledges Briton's killer escaped
- Stallone's 'Expendables' retains crown with $16.5M
- Jay Leno raises $100,000 for Gulf Coast recovery
- Hanson wins Czech Open
- Perfect PSV beats AZ Alkmaar 3-1 in Dutch league
- US troops unlikely to resume combat duties in Iraq
- Fulham holds Man United to 2-2 draw
- Fulham holds Man United, Newcastle thrashes Villa
- Farms recalling eggs share suppliers, other ties
- Man whose conviction was overturned still fighting
- German Football Results
- Tropical Storm Frank forms off Mexico's coast
- Mainz, Leverkusen win in Bundesliga
- Caen held 0-0 at Montpellier in French league
- Civilians go before Egyptian military tribunal
- Faulty alarms blamed for van Gogh theft in Egypt
- US bride arrested for drunk driving on wedding day
- Afghan pres defends move to disband security firms
- Wyclef Jean: I'm not giving up my bid for prez yet
- 'True Blood' stars Paquin, Moyer tie the knot
- Iranian president offers friendship to the US
- Rallies over mosque near ground zero get heated
- Police: Malvo won't discuss claim of more victims
- Federer beats Fish for Cincinnati title
- Mexico wins 11-2, eliminates Germany from LLWS
- NY mosque imam: Attention from project is positive
- Iraq acknowledges Briton's killer escaped
- Feinberg says no-sue requirement was his idea
- Blanc questions varying bans over World Cup strike
- Faith Evans arrested on drunken driving charge
- 33 trapped Chilean miners are alive after 17 days
- Israeli PM stakes out positions for peace talks
- 33 trapped Chile miners found alive after 17 days
- Mom of dead Cuban hunger striker allowed to march
- Losses ground Saudi budget airline Sama
- Australia's Goss wins GP Ouest-France
- Gulf claims chief says no-sue rule was his idea
- 33 trapped Chile miners found alive after 17 days
- Small plane with 4 on board missing in Alaska
- U.S. Open Withdrawals
- Watch out for Yellowstone bears _ they're hungry
- Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic
- Guyana military to help police in high-crime areas
- Jamaica opposition calls for probe into Coke case
- Bordeaux edges PSG 2-1 in French league
- 4 decapitated bodies hung from bridge in Mexico
- Kevin Durant leads US to 86-85 win over Spain
- Rain washes out Rogers Cup second straight day
- More than 80 arrested at Los Angeles rave party
- Atwal claims 1-shot victory at Wyndham
- Ferguson facing sanction over continued TV boycott
- River beats Independiente 3-2 in Apertura event
- Bordeaux beats PSG 2-1 in French league
- Venezuela holds mock vote ahead of elections
- Researchers monitoring Hawaii coral for bleaching
- Caribbean news briefs
- Kevin Durant leads US to 86-85 win over Spain
- Funk wins Tradition for second time in 3 years
- Paraguay's president works from home during chemo
- United States sweeps 10k races at Pan Pacific meet
- Squillaci traveling to Arsenal for medical
- Rain washes out play at Pilot Pen tennis
- Kuncoro out of badminton worlds due to sore back
- Joy in Chile: 33 miners trapped 17 days are alive
- Archbishop saddened by suspected bias attacks
- Allsopp's goals end United's 5-game losing streak
- Results from the Mexican football league
- Ricky Rubio impresses in Spain loss to US
- Pumas defeats Puebla 4-1
- Mexican Catholics, gay rights protesters face off
- Denmark's Gade chasing gold at worlds
- Ricky Rubio impresses in Spain loss to US
- Porto joins Nacional atop Portugal league
- Mosque uproar tests limits of Americans' tolerance
- Taiwan craftsman seeks to save printing heritage
- AP Exclusive: Japanese mayor defends dolphin hunts
- Power pads series lead with win at Sonoma
- Ai Miyazato wins Safeway Classic, leaps to No. 1
- Leader Fluminense draws Vasco 2-2 in Deco's return
- Japan wins women's' world baseball championship
- NY archbishop speaks on suspected bias attacks
- Currie, Langhorne leads Mystics over Dream 90-81
- National League Leaders
- Piniella bows out with a dud, Braves rout Cubs
- IRL-Indy Grand Prix of Sonoma Results
- US bride-to-be arrested on wedding day
- Rain batters China; 250,000 evacuated in flood
- NY archbishop saddened by suspected bias attacks
- Puebla coach resigns after loss
- Ryusuke Japan beats PR to stay unbeaten at LLWS
- Asian shares mixed after tight Australia elections
- Australia's Westpac posts 27 pct rise in 3Q profit
- Argentine Football Results
- 2 of 9 trapped dolphins rescued in Bolivia river
- Brazilian Results
- River Plate continues turnaround
- WTA Tour Rogers Cup Results
- China Times: Taiwan's delicate role
- ARATS deputy head makes first visit to Taiwan since ECFA's signing
- Ex-policeman in Philippines holds bus hostage
- Ex-policeman in Philippines holds tourists hostage
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Turbulence forces airplane to divert to Boston
- 7 people reported missing by landslide in Vietnam
- American League Leaders
- Cano, Sabathia lead Yanks to rainy rout of Seattle
- China may drop death penalty for economic crimes
- Asian shares mixed on economic pessimism
- Joy in Chile: 33 miners trapped 17 days are alive
- Ex-policeman in Philippines holds tourists hostage
- Oil rises above $74 in Asia amid hurricane risks
- Official: Seoul not considering food aid to NKorea
- Talk of the day -- AUO vows 'business as usual' despite U.S. lawsuit
- Ponting says 5-nil Ashes comment was a stretch
- China Construction Bank profit up 27 percent
- Commercial Times: Some are happy, some aren't
- Ponting says 5-nil Ashes comment was a stretch
- Former Australia captain named full-time selector
- Spurs, Sampdoria look to overturn 1st-leg deficits
- Hon Hai forecast to see strong growth on Apple's orders
- Chinese refiner Sinopec's 1H profit up 7 percent
- Economic Daily News: Refine GDP statistics and projection
- Low-key vacation for president on Vineyard
- Activists urge government to close wealth gap
- Ponting says India series integral before Ashes
- McCain turns vulnerable label into front-runner
- 33 miners in Chile are alive, but stuck for months
- Malaysia warns of waterborne disease after 10 die
- 3 dead, 4 wounded in shootout in central Virginia
- Ponting says India series integral before Ashes
- Daly to play Australian Open, PGA
- Pan Pacific Swimming Results
- Politics, alleged fraud disturb Jerusalem cemetery
- HSBC eyes majority stake in South Africa's Nedbank
- Australian mining stocks rise on poll uncertainty
- Euro trading near month lows
- Flood defenses strengthened in Pakistan
- In porn, a story of Iraq's politics
- NATO: Bombs kill 2 foreign troops in Afghanistan
- Students call for trap-neuter-release programs
- No more Monday qualifying for Wyndham winner
- Bombings in Baghdad kill 1, wound 17 people
- China may drop death penalty for economic crimes
- Muslim prayer hall painted by vandals in Malaysia
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- HSBC eyes $6.8B majority stake in Nedbank
- Taiwan share prices close higher
- Iran suspends 3 officials over prison deaths
- NZ denies offer to tour Pakistan
- Taiwan, U.S. to start talks on e-commerce cooperation: minister
- Petraeus: No sudden troops exodus from Afghanistan
- Authorities shut down cosmetics firm in Iran
- NATO: Bombs kill 2 foreign troops in Afghanistan
- Oil hovers below $74 amid growth uncertainty
- Bangkok airport rail link opens after long delays
- Floods test defenses in southern Pakistani city
- Malaysia warns of waterborne disease after deaths
- Former German FM to donate kidney to his wife
- China shares mixed on energy sector losses
- Top-seeded Lee wins opener at worlds
- Bulgarian girl found dead in Greece
- 83 global beauty queens seek Miss Universe title
- Asia shares mixed on economic pessimism, Europe up
- Doctor charged in Jackson's death due in court
- US loses Youth Olympic basketball bronze to Greece
- A shoe flies, a leader ducks ... a trend is born?
- Warnings extended as TS Frank nears Mexico
- Attacks in Baghdad kill 3, wound 20 people
- Bomb kills 7 at tribal elders' meeting in Pakistan
- Atwal's PGA Tour win hailed in India
- World Badminton Championships Results
- Activist investors buy into Swedish bank Swedbank
- Roche to buy California medical scanning company
- 2 infants die in German hospital
- Petraeus: No sudden troops exodus from Afghanistan
- Cat culture thrives in Istanbul
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Taiwan pins lowering jobless rate on rising domestic demand
- Moody's downgrades Bahrain's sovereign rating
- 7 Pakistani athletes suspended for doping
- 25 Islamic militants escape from Tajik prison
- Telecom carriers accepting information for iPhone 4 pre-orders
- Authorities shut down cosmetics firm in Iran
- SWilliams to return at Toray Pan Pacific
- Chinese visitors impressed with checkups in Taiwan
- 1 Russian border guard dead, another missing
- SKorea's pension fund eyes US pipeline stake
- Three-fourths of workers interested in green power sector: poll
- Myanmar PM urges voting for 'patriotic' candidates
- Holiday over for French President Sarkozy
- Lawyer: American detained in Turkey deported
- Corporate deals help lift European markets
- HSBC in talks for $6.8B majority stake in Nedbank
- 3 suspended from Iran judiciary over prison deaths
- Farah, Ohuruogu lead England at CommGames
- IMF reviews standby deal with Serbia
- Vaclav Havel finishes first film
- German man faces terrorism charges in US plot
- Dutch teen heads for Canary Islands on world trip
- Taiwanese medical mission holds free clinics in Nicaragua
- Bank robber holding hostages in Greek bank
- US loses Youth Olympic basketball bronze to Greece
- Poland behind in preparations to co-host Euro 2012
- Malaysian carmaker Proton posts quarterly profit
- Hungarian soldier killed, 3 wounded in Afghanistan
- Flintoff targets comeback playing for Queensland
- Bangladesh court: Women do not have to wear burqa
- Charity: UK public leading way on Pakistan aid
- Conservationists call for protection of humpback dolphins
- Dutch teen heads for Canary Islands on world trip
- Floods test defenses for southern Pakistani cities
- Jobless rate in July up slightly to 5.20 percent
- Australian rugby league results
- Stocks set to open the week with moderate gains
- Embassy official: 2 Spanish aid workers freed
- Painting stolen by Nazis back in Austrian museum
- Palestinians: No talks if settlement freeze ends
- NATO: 4 foreign troops in Afghanistan
- 2 bombs kill 23 in northwest Pakistan
- South Sudan: North pays oil share in weak currency
- Curtain falls on extra session after schedule set for NHI bill
- German def min to present military reform options
- Potash rejects BHP's $38.5B hostile takeover offer
- 70 die of dengue fever in Thailand
- Clashes between political rivals kill 4 in India
- Gunshots heard from hostage bus in Philippines
- Activists urge punishment of parents who make children smoke
- Police: Rebels kill mother, daughter in Kashmir
- Oil hovers near $74 amid growth uncertainty
- Albanian arrested outside US embassy
- NATO: 4 foreign troops killed in Afghanistan
- US regulator says agency needs more authority
- Marks and Spencer announces new chairman
- Embassy official: 2 Spanish hostages freed
- Police surround hostage bus after firing shots
- 2-foot-long alligator found hiding under NYC car
- Farah, Ohuruogu lead England at CommGames
- Thai ex-PM Thaksin resigns as adviser to Cambodia
- Spanish minister in Morocco amid spat over enclave
- Fake-blood scam dr.'s disciplinary hearing starts
- Group wants to end setting dogs on chained bears
- Serbia's Krstic fears FIBA punishment after brawl
- HP makes higher bid for 3Par against rival Dell
- Vaclav Havel finishes shooting film
- Afghan capital removing its protective blast walls
- Marks and Spencer names banker as new chairman
- Palestinians: No talks if settlement freeze ends
- Al-Qaida group frees 2 Spanish in Mali
- Thai economy grows 9.1 percent as exports boom
- Filipino police surround bus in hostage standoff
- Spanish NGO: kidnapped aid workers free
- 2 bombs kill 33 in northwest Pakistan
- SAfrican tourism increased by half at World Cup
- Johnson: US players fighting for respect in EPL
- Joy and fear: miners found alilve stuck for months
- Saudi Electricity gives nod to $3.9B in projects
- Nepal's parliament fails to elect new PM _ again
- 1 Russian border guard dead, another missing
- Joy and fear: miners found alilve stuck for months
- HP makes $1.5B bid for 3Par, topping Dell's offer
- Industrial production index hits new record high in July
- Republicans hot, cold on Constitution
- Tree behind Anne Frank House falls over
- Dutch teen sails for Canary Islands on world trip
- Filipino police pull back from hostage bus
- ATP Rankings
- Calderon out of worlds with leg injury
- 25 Islamic militants escape from Tajik prison
- Iran says it will mass produce assault boats
- Some hostages leave bus as police enter vehicle
- Cambodia: Thai ex-PM Thaksin resigns as adviser
- Some 200 women gang-raped near Congo UN base
- Magazine digest -- BBS news gatherer becomes online opinion leader
- Joy and fear: miners found alive stuck for months
- Johnson: US players not fully respected in England
- Bank robber surrenders after hostage standoff
- Protest in Turkey against detention of politicians
- Police move in, some hostages leave Philippine bus
- German minister to present military reform options
- Air Force provides hangar for business aviation zone in Taipei
- Passions rise at dueling NYC mosque demonstrations
- Spain's tourist numbers up in July
- Deans warns Cooper about off-field distractions
- Canine lifeguards doggie paddle to the rescue
- AIG repaying nearly $4 billion in federal loans
- 3 bombs kill 36 in northwest Pakistan
- Tree that cheered Anne Frank falls over
- Favorites Lin and Lee win openers at worlds
- Romania health official: Nurses not well-trained
- Cabinet hoping to help AUO executives barred from leaving U.S.
- Stocks rise modestly to start week on M&A activity
- Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, at Sept 11 event
- Off to see the pope? Bring a picnic, but no booze
- Romania, Bulgaria have EU's sickest health systems
- MOFA will not raise travel alert for the Philippines: spokesman
- Iranian artist enlists local politicians for video art
- Corporate dealmaking helps to lift stocks
- Storm knocks down tree that cheered Anne Frank
- Hospitals: 6 out of 15 bus hostages dead
- British foreign secretary upbeat on Mideast talks
- Hearings into cause of oil spill begin in Houston
- Israel police: Former PM Olmert should stand trial
- Serbia's Krstic fears FIBA punishment after brawl
- Stocks start week higher as deal activity picks up
- Philippines bus hostage crisis ends with 7 dead
- Canine lifeguards doggie paddle to the rescue
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- Rains help Somalia, but 2 million still need food
- Kinmen soldiers who lost lives in 1958 shelling remembered
- Acropolis open for full moon as pay dispute solved
- Where's the beef? Fake cops steal 100 tons of meat
- Dr. admits cutting lip in rugby's fake blood scam
- Romania, Bulgaria have EU's sickest health systems
- Romania, Bulgaria have EU's sickest health systems
- Romania, Bulgaria have EU's sickest health systems
- Romania, Bulgaria have EU's sickest health systems
- Romania, Bulgaria have EU's sickest health systems
- Romania, Bulgaria have EU's sickest health systems
- Wealth gap to shrink next year: president
- French award going to US man
- French award going to US man
- Potash rejects BHP's $38.5B hostile takeover offer
- Potash rejects BHP's $38.5B hostile takeover offer
- Potash rejects BHP's $38.5B hostile takeover offer
- Potash rejects BHP's $38.5B hostile takeover offer
- Potash rejects BHP's $38.5B hostile takeover offer
- Potash rejects BHP's $38.5B hostile takeover offer
- Biomerica gets European OK for dog allergy test
- Biomerica gets European OK for dog allergy test
- Al-Qaida group frees 2 Spanish in Mali
- Al-Qaida group frees 2 Spanish in Mali
- Al-Qaida group frees 2 Spanish in Mali
- Al-Qaida group frees 2 Spanish in Mali
- Al-Qaida group frees 2 Spanish in Mali
- Al-Qaida group frees 2 Spanish in Mali
- 8 killed on hijacked Philippine tourist bus
- 8 killed on hijacked Philippine tourist bus
- 8 killed on hijacked Philippine tourist bus
- 8 killed on hijacked Philippine tourist bus
- 8 killed on hijacked Philippine tourist bus
- 8 killed on hijacked Philippine tourist bus
- 8 killed on hijacked Philippine tourist bus
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Nigeria tailor-makes a yam-packed 'Sesame Street'
- Nigeria tailor-makes a yam-packed 'Sesame Street'
- Nigeria tailor-makes a yam-packed 'Sesame Street'
- Nigeria tailor-makes a yam-packed 'Sesame Street'
- Nigeria tailor-makes a yam-packed 'Sesame Street'
- Nigeria tailor-makes a yam-packed 'Sesame Street'
- Deans warns Cooper about off-field distractions
- Deans warns Cooper about off-field distractions
- Deans warns Cooper about off-field distractions
- Deans warns Cooper about off-field distractions
- Deans warns Cooper about off-field distractions
- Deans warns Cooper about off-field distractions
- Deans warns Cooper about off-field distractions
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- AIG repaying nearly $4 billion in federal loans
- AIG repaying nearly $4 billion in federal loans
- AIG repaying nearly $4 billion in federal loans
- AIG repaying nearly $4 billion in federal loans
- AIG repaying nearly $4 billion in federal loans
- AIG repaying nearly $4 billion in federal loans
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- FPG's offer of NT$500 million in compensation accepted
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Romania, Bulgaria have EU's sickest health systems
- Romania, Bulgaria have EU's sickest health systems
- Romania, Bulgaria have EU's sickest health systems
- Romania, Bulgaria have EU's sickest health systems
- Romania, Bulgaria have EU's sickest health systems
- Romania, Bulgaria have EU's sickest health systems
- Biomerica gets European OK for dog allergy test
- Biomerica gets European OK for dog allergy test
- Potash rejects BHP's $38.5B hostile takeover offer
- Potash rejects BHP's $38.5B hostile takeover offer
- Potash rejects BHP's $38.5B hostile takeover offer
- Potash rejects BHP's $38.5B hostile takeover offer
- Potash rejects BHP's $38.5B hostile takeover offer
- Potash rejects BHP's $38.5B hostile takeover offer
- 3 British WWI-era ships found off Estonian island
- 3 British WWI-era ships found off Estonian island
- 3 British WWI-era ships found off Estonian island
- 3 British WWI-era ships found off Estonian island
- 3 British WWI-era ships found off Estonian island
- 3 British WWI-era ships found off Estonian island
- AIG repaying nearly $4 billion in federal loans
- AIG repaying nearly $4 billion in federal loans
- AIG repaying nearly $4 billion in federal loans
- AIG repaying nearly $4 billion in federal loans
- AIG repaying nearly $4 billion in federal loans
- AIG repaying nearly $4 billion in federal loans
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Libyan ruler Gadhafi's son visits Zimbabwe
- Swiss bank UBS to sponsor Formula 1
- Swiss bank UBS to sponsor Formula 1
- Swiss bank UBS to sponsor Formula 1
- Swiss bank UBS to sponsor Formula 1
- Swiss bank UBS to sponsor Formula 1
- Swiss bank UBS to sponsor Formula 1
- Swiss bank UBS to sponsor Formula 1
- Bulgarian girl found dead in Greece
- Bulgarian girl found dead in Greece
- Czech Authorities examine unearthed human remains
- Czech Authorities examine unearthed human remains
- Gaza Mall sparks debate over Israeli blockade
- Gaza Mall sparks debate over Israeli blockade
- Gaza Mall sparks debate over Israeli blockade
- Gaza Mall sparks debate over Israeli blockade
- Gaza Mall sparks debate over Israeli blockade
- Gaza Mall sparks debate over Israeli blockade
- Norway oil fund drops 2 Israeli companies
- Norway oil fund drops 2 Israeli companies
- Norway oil fund drops 2 Israeli companies
- Norway oil fund drops 2 Israeli companies
- Norway oil fund drops 2 Israeli companies
- Norway oil fund drops 2 Israeli companies
- Warnings extended as TS Frank nears Mexico
- Warnings extended as TS Frank nears Mexico
- Warnings extended as TS Frank nears Mexico
- Warnings extended as TS Frank nears Mexico
- Warnings extended as TS Frank nears Mexico
- Warnings extended as TS Frank nears Mexico
- 3 British World War I-era ships found off Estonia
- 3 British World War I-era ships found off Estonia
- 3 British World War I-era ships found off Estonia
- 3 British World War I-era ships found off Estonia
- 3 British World War I-era ships found off Estonia
- 3 British World War I-era ships found off Estonia
- 13 die in Somali fighting; militia declares 'war'
- 13 die in Somali fighting; militia declares 'war'
- 13 die in Somali fighting; militia declares 'war'
- 13 die in Somali fighting; militia declares 'war'
- 13 die in Somali fighting; militia declares 'war'
- 13 die in Somali fighting; militia declares 'war'
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- Schiele art back in Austria after ownership feud
- German minister supports shrinking military
- German minister supports shrinking military
- German minister supports shrinking military
- German minister supports shrinking military
- German minister supports shrinking military
- German minister supports shrinking military
- Joy and fear: miners found alive, stuck for months
- Joy and fear: miners found alive, stuck for months
- Joy and fear: miners found alive, stuck for months
- Joy and fear: miners found alive, stuck for months
- Joy and fear: miners found alive, stuck for months
- Joy and fear: miners found alive, stuck for months
- Copper cast of Lady Liberty's nose up for auction
- Copper cast of Lady Liberty's nose up for auction
- Copper cast of Lady Liberty's nose up for auction
- Copper cast of Lady Liberty's nose up for auction
- Copper cast of Lady Liberty's nose up for auction
- Copper cast of Lady Liberty's nose up for auction
- 3 dead, 4 wounded in shootout in US state Virginia
- Wozniacki tops Kuznetsova in Rogers Cup semifinals
- US economic unease caps global stock market gains
- Gaza Mall sparks debate over Israeli blockade
- 8 killed on hijacked Philippine tourist bus
- 3 British World War I-era ships found off Estonia
- Giving a Voice to Immigrant Wome--TransAsia Sisters Association, Taiwan
- Manila police storm bus as gunshot heard from hostage
- Suicide attack kills 12 at mosque
- Legislative Yuan ends special session, postpones health insurance until December
- MND denies delay of voluntary service
- Wu orders talks on how to assist AUO executives
- Residents accept Formosa Plastics offer in naphtha cracker dispute
- Taiwanese medical mission holds free clinics in Nicaragua
- Jobless rate in July
- New Banqiao Special Zone BOT signed
- Telecom carriers begin to accept iPhone 4 pre-orders
- 33 miners in Chile are alive, could be stuck for months
- Petraeus says Taliban momentum reversed
- Rain batters China; 250,000 evacuated in flood
- Floods test defenses in Pakistani city
- China may scrap death penalty
- Kidney love
- Virginia shooting
- New Mideast talks: an Obama win fraught with difficulties
- KMT spokesmen need remedial logic courses from Taiwan voters
- Rallies over mosque near ground zero get heated
- Mosque flap tests limits of U.S. tolerance
- AP Exclusive: Japanese mayor defends dolphin hunts
- Goa's frog poachers feed taste for 'jumping chicken'
- U.S. Singer Michael Been of rock band the Call dies at 60
- German director Christoph Schlingensief dies at age 49
- Documentary of Pat Tillman's death in Afghanistan likely to revive debate
- New York sues for return of Central Park drawings
- Egypt steps up hunt for stolen Van Gogh painting
- Stallone's 'Expendables' stays at box top
- Moving sale planned at NY's 'The Amityville Horror' house
- Man jumps to death onto stage at Calif. concert
- Australian mining stocks rise on uncertainty
- China Construction Bank Ltd. profit up 27 percent
- Japan PM, central bank governor discuss economy
- Indian carmaker to buy Ssangyong
- State-run China Cinda in talks to buy AIA stake
- HSBC in 'exclusive' talks to buy majority stake in S.Africa's Nedbank
- Smartphones to make up over half of Asian sales by 2015
- Blackstone signs 1st major China housing deal: report
- BYD automaker
- New home sales
- ZTE wins contract
- Farms recalling eggs share suppliers, other ties
- Vaccine shields against hepatitis E, says Lancet
- Oral health: Neglecting your teeth may lead to Alzheimer's
- Rectal cancer is on the rise
- Taiwan share prices rise higher by 0.61 percent
- Asian markets make sluggish start after inconclusive election and strong yen
- Australian dollar hit by election outcome uncertainty
- Oil rises above US$74 amid hurricane risks
- Atwal claims 1-shot victory at Wyndham
- Ai Miyazato wins Safeway Classic, leaps to No. 1
- Funk wins Tradition for second time in 3 years
- Will Power wins at Sonoma to stretch his IndyCar lead
- Federer beats Fish for Cincinnati championship title
- Fergie fears United could regret Fulham frustration
- U.S. sweeps 10k races at Pan Pacific meet
- Cano, Sabathia lead Yanks to rainy rout of Seattle
- Piniella bows out with a dud, Braves rout Cubs
- McEwen axed from Australian road team: report
- Taiwan President names new judiciary chief
- Taiwan immigration agency picks slogan submitted by 5th-grader
- Taiwan to discuss minimum wage in September
- Keelung night market wins Taiwan market accolades
- Oil falls amid global growth uncertainty
- Blackwater founder gives statements in fraud suit
- St. Kitts lifts 15-year ban on Jet Skis
- Rwanda detained relative of dissident general
- Hearings into cause of oil spill begin in Houston
- Stocks fluctuate on M&A activity, economic worries
- Egypt deputy minister detained over Van Gogh theft
- Mideast passions quiet over NY mosque showdown
- Legal bills at issue in US financier's hearing
- Guilty plea in Disney insider trading scheme
- 'Howdy Doody Show' writer Edward Kean dies at 85
- US boy takes family truck on 100-mile joyride
- SAfrican tourism increased by half at World Cup
- Wozniacki, Zvonareva to play in Rogers Cup final
- Rescuers expand lifeline to trapped Chile miners
- De Villiers: Steyn not assured of starting place
- 'Grim Sleeper' suspect pleads not guilty in US
- EU hoping for German domestic demand to pick up
- 2 Russian border guards, 1 civilian dead in south
- Panel maker Chimei sues Sony over patents
- Guilty plea in Disney insider trading scheme
- Trial date set in AP-artist dispute in NYC
- SeaWorld fined $75,000 for whale trainer's death
- Jennifer Aniston to guest on `Cougar Town'
- Lady Gaga assumes reign as latest 'Twitter queen'
- Blackwater founder gives statements in fraud suit
- Rwanda detained relative of dissident general
- FIFA begins inspection of England's WCup bid
- Firm to pay $52.4M in Minneapolis bridge collapse
- Wayne Newton worries about future of young stars
- SeaWorld fined $75,000 after whale trainer's death
- Champions Tour moving major to Shoal Creek
- Afghanistan security force more than a year away
- Some 200 women gang-raped near Congo UN base
- SeaWorld fined $75,000 for whale trainer's death
- Officials OK billionaire's downtown LA museum plan
- Israel faces difficult choice on settlement freeze
- Billionaire Broad chooses LA site for art museum
- 9 killed on hijacked Philippine tourist bus
- IMF reviews standby deal with Serbia
- Petrova, Dementieva advance at Pilot Pen
- 2 Spanish hostages land in Burkina Faso
- Gunmen kill 5 Iraqi oil workers, steal payroll
- Babcock & Wilcox wins steam generator contract
- US escapees, companion charged with murder
- HP makes $1.5B bid for 3Par, topping Dell's offer
- Johnson & Johnson recalls contact lenses overseas
- Interest rates steady as traders remain cautious
- US wants release of imprisoned American in NKorea
- Tiger Woods, wife officially divorced
- FAA grants Nigeria its highest air safety rating
- NATO: 5 foreign troops killed in Afghanistan
- Billionaire picks downtown LA site for art museum
- Blatter hails England's bid as inspectors arrive
- FAA grants Nigeria its highest air safety rating
- Floods test defenses for southern Pakistani cities
- Swedish Football Results
- Mehmeti scores twice as Malmo wins 2-0 at Halmstad
- Pakistani president defends gov't flood response
- Trial date set in AP-artist dispute in NYC
- Dollar gains as economic uncertainty dominates
- Wozniacki beats Zvonareva in Rogers Cup final
- US oil spill investigators focus on communication
- Nevada Test Site gets new name _ N2S2
- Woods, Nordegren statement on divorce
- Rogers Cup Results
- Mexico soldier says slain US man fired at army
- UN nuclear chief to hold talks with Israelis
- Boats rescue 6 from plane that crashed off Bahamas
- Tiger Woods, wife officially divorced
- Oil falls amid global growth incertitude
- $47 million in grants to help Haiti's hungry
- Obama stem cell regulations temporarily blocked
- Judge sets hearing for doctor in Jackson case
- Wheat gains on questions about Russia's fall crop
- Russian doctor presents Alaska with bust of Bering
- 'True Blood' stars to present at Emmys
- Spanish hostages freed by al-Qaida-linked group
- Stocks slip as economy worries outweigh deal news
- Britons up in arms over claims of TV talent fakery
- Hostess won't wear Disney's head scarf alternative
- Rain soaks Obama's Martha's Vineyard vacation
- Plushenko loses eligibility for failing to appeal
- Egypt deputy minister detained over van Gogh theft
- Brazil's president praises Neymar for staying
- Hurricane Danielle forms in Atlantic
- Jan. 4 hearing set for doctor in Jackson case
- English Football Results
- Guideline: Women need antibiotics before C-section
- US admits human rights shortcomings
- 'Expendables' endures at No. 1 with $17 million
- US jury: Ex-Marine guilty of killing colleague
- Interest rates lower as traders remain cautious
- Indians back Ecuador plan not to drill for oil
- Empire State neighbor plan builds resentment in NY
- Mouse virus link to chronic fatigue is studied
- Man City beats Liverpool 3-0 in Premier League
- Saudi court backing away from paralysis punishment
- Nadal gets top seeding for US Open
- UN to monitor free school meals in DomRep
- Another tunnel discovery in Nogales
- Plushenko stripped of eligibility, out of Olympics
- Mayhem in Manila: 9 killed on hijacked tourist bus
- Rain drenches Obama's Martha's Vineyard holiday
- Wheat gains on questions about Russia's fall crop
- Barcelona's ex-mayor tapped for UN agency
- Trial set for minister who performed gay weddings
- Spy Museum adds another former spy to staff in DC
- Spanish hostages freed by al-Qaida-linked group
- UN calls for demilitarization of Darfur camps
- NYC man charged with bilking Chinese immigrants
- Hodgson: No deal yet with Barcelona for Mascherano
- U.S. Open Seeds
- WTA Tour Schedule
- No evidence that tainted eggs go beyond 2 farms
- 'Piranha 3D' sequel set
- Supplies reach Chilean miners; now, the long wait
- Colombian rebels reiterate willingness to talk
- WCup organizers say Rio is safe despite gunfight
- US man gets 20-year sentence in anthrax hoax
- An NYC icon cries foul over proposed rival nearby
- Appeals court: Perry didn't copy 'Mad Black Woman'
- US to spill commission: Drilling ban is staying
- Customs agents in Ohio find marijuana in tombstone
- France playmaker Gourcuff set to move to Lyon
- Mexico police recover 7 bodies from mines
- Ammonia leak at US plant sickens at least 120
- US admits human rights shortcomings in UN report
- Hodgson: Barcelona's Mascherano bid is too low
- Nigeria: Politician's son kidnapped before polls
- Fantasia denies allegations she is a homewrecker
- Stray bullet prompts call for more border security
- Data duel: HP tries to outbid rival Dell for 3Par
- UN calls for demilitarization of Darfur camps
- US man gets 8 years in prison for alleged hit list
- Pilot Pen Tennis Results
- HASH(0x93c3c0c)
- HASH(0x93443cc)
- HASH(0x943c4ac)
- HASH(0x9183d54)
- HASH(0x92b72fc)
- HASH(0x92359f0)
- Hurricane Danielle swirls far out over Atlantic
- NYC airport trades fast food for sit-down service
- Levi Johnston files papers to run for office
- Growers: US must act, prevent sugar supply issue
- Big investors go for gold, bonds
- Recession hits smart-phone makers in the chips
- Ansel Adams trust sues over garage sale negatives
- BofA CEO buys 30,000 shares of company stock
- Gulf residents struggle in aftermath of oil spill
- Martin Short's wife dies
- Independent lawmakers hold key to Aust. government
- USOC optimistic on financing deal with IOC
- Nielsen reappointed as Australia cricket coach
- USOC optimistic on financing deal with IOC
- Mexico eliminates Puerto Rico from LLWS
- 83 beauty queens start final Miss Universe run
- Hamilton fined for burnout in Melbourne street
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- US man gets 8 years in prison for hit list
- Hamilton fined for burnout in Melbourne street
- Spanish hostages freed by al-Qaida arrive in Spain
- Ireland, Philippines in final 15 in Miss Universe
- Mexico police recover 7 bodies from mines
- Asian shares lose ground after Wall Street falls
- China condemns attack on Hong Kong tourists
- Australian TV host accused of attacking girlfriend
- AP source: Carter going to NKorea to free American
- 10 left in Miss Universe after swimsuit contest
- South Africa's Zuma in China to boost trade
- Bautista homers twice as Blue Jays top Yankees 3-2
- 1st wins for Quade, Coleman as Cubs top Nats 9-1
- 5 remain in Miss Universe after donning gowns
- AP sources: Carter to NKorea to free American
- 22-year-old Mexico woman crowned Miss Universe
- Rangers lose no-hitter in ninth
- Talk of the day -- To raise or not to raise wages
- Liberty Times: Why do people want to move out?
- Asian stock markets fall as economy worries linger
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Jeff Wilson shoots 62 to take US Amateur lead
- Small passenger plane crashes near Nepal's capital
- Safina, Petrova, Dementieva advance at Pilot Pen
- Small passenger plane crashes near Nepal's capital
- Actress' aide arrested in Mexico for poisoning her
- Oil falls below $73 in Asia on economic fears
- 2 tests for Pakistan set in New Zealand
- Romania, Bulgaria sickest health systems in the EU
- US anti-drug agency seeking Ebonics experts
- Peters to take up SANZAR chief executive role
- Taiwanese folk dance troupe enthralls European audiences
- China Times: Pay hikes for civil servants
- 2 Tamils appeal rejection as refugees in Australia
- Taiwanese mark Ghost Month with colorful ceremony
- MOEA to issue guarantee letter for AUO executives
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- Floods halt shipping at China's Three Gorges dam
- Viktor Bout moved to high-security Thai prison
- Pakistan president: Flood recovery will take years
- China wants answers after 9 killed on hijacked bus
- Prius gets sound option to protect pedestrians
- Dutch reporter pleads not guilty in Aussie court
- Vietnam braces for tropical storm Mindulle
- SKorea's Kim Yu-na and coach Brian Orser part ways
- US troops fire shots to disperse Afghan protesters
- China's massive traffic jam could last for weeks
- Report: leaks, injuries up on UK offshore oil rigs
- Euro drops further vs US dollar
- New coach Osieck names 1st squad for 2 friendlies
- Brussow faces second knee operation
- US military: US troops in Iraq below 50,000 number
- Security tight ahead of vote for Solomon PM
- Missing top talent hurts US team at Youth Olympics
- Aer Lingus 1H loss narrows on cost cutting
- German budget deficit 3.5 percent in 1st half
- US troops fire shots to disperse Afghan protesters
- Missing top talent hurts US team at Youth Olympics
- US steps up scrutiny into stalling Corolla cars
- Brussow faces second knee operation
- NKorea deploying troops, weapons near Pyongyang
- Aer Lingus 1H loss narrows on cost cutting
- Malaysia holds 4 for Muslim prayer hall vandalism
- Taiwan shares close down 0.44 percent
- 40 Somalis die in battle in Mogadishu
- Oil falls to near $72 in Asia on economic fears
- Austria: 3 men charged in slaying of Chechen
- Swiss campaigners hope to revive death penalty
- Official: Somali-American to go on trial in Yemen
- UN: Israel uncooperative in Gaza flotilla probe
- German budget deficit 3.5 percent in 1st half
- Communist rebels kill 5 Philippine army soldiers
- UN nuke watchdog chief to meet Israeli ministers
- World stock markets fall as economy worries linger
- 2nd bore hole reaches 33 trapped in Chile mine
- Suicide bomber attacks Somali hotel, killing 8
- Suicide bomber attacks Somali hotel, killing 8
- 3rd infant dies in German hospital
- Greenpeace warns oil rush would damage Greenland
- Hurricane Danielle becomes Category 2 storm
- Seventeen companies win Taiwan superior brand awards
- Dollar slides to new 15-year low vs yen
- UK mortgage approvals down 2.5 pct in July
- Suicide bomber attacks Somali hotel, killing 15
- U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
- Iran Central Bank head seeks import reduction
- Japanese strategy expert to visit Kaohsiung
- India rejects Vedanta's bauxite mining project
- UN: 1 peacekeeper dies in Lebanon traffic accident
- Troops kill 40 militants east of Afghan capital
- Four new players in Austria squad for qualifier
- George Michael pleads guilty to drug offenses
- Halliche joins Fulham from Benfica
- Plane crashes in Nepal; foreigners among 14 dead
- Number of US troops in Iraq falls below 50,000
- Supporters: Church ignored in NYC mosque furor
- Aer Lingus H1 loss narrows on cost cutting
- Toshiba developing no-glasses 3-D televisions
- Afghan vote runs up against fear, disenchantment
- Austria: 3 men charged in slaying of Chechen
- China shares rebound on easy-credit policy hopes
- North African group says hostage demands were met
- 'Let me be,' health minister pleads
- Rome 1960: When the Olympics went modern
- Trial of actress accused of sham marriage to begin
- German budget deficit jumps to 3.5 pct in 1st half
- China's massive traffic jam could last for weeks
- UK fines Zurich Insurance for losing customer data
- Panel names Liuho, Shilin 'most gorgeous' night markets
- Swiss campaigners hope to revive death penalty
- Senior Chinese police officer condemned for graft
- Dollar slides to new 15-year low vs yen
- Report: Myanmar to suspend visa on arrival policy
- Chelsea to play Thai All Stars in Bangkok
- Al-Qaida group says hostage demands were met
- Japan's Nikkei leads world markets lower
- Ma announces nominees for Judicial Yuan chief, deputy
- German arrested in Venezuela wanted in slaying
- Taiwanese firms to pull out of China cargo carrier
- Tropical storm Mindulle hits north-central Vietnam
- Weir, Hartley recalled by Scotland
- Greenpeace warns of oil rush risk to Greenland
- Suicide bomber attacks Somali hotel, killing 31
- Kiwi umpires to make test history at Lord's
- UK oil regulator: Safety record is not good enough
- AC Milan pursues deal for Ibrahimovic
- Chinese official meets farmers in southern Taiwan
- Bolt renews sponsorship contract with Puma
- Cech, Baros return to Czech squad
- UN: Israel uncooperative in Gaza flotilla probe
- Marseille's Remy cleared to play
- Germany charges Turk for suspected terror link
- Bosnia prints names of 8,000 election candidates
- Stock futures drop on global economic worries
- Chimei Innolux files new patent infringement suits against Sony
- Catholic priest charged with rape of 14-year-old
- South Africa's Zuma in China to boost trade ties
- Suicide bomber attacks Somali hotel, killing 32
- Sudan considers plans for its first nuclear plant
- Exhibition looks at Jimi Hendrix's London years
- Indian officials sweat over weightlifting fine
- Romanian nurse detained after maternity fire
- Malik dropped by Pakistan for T20s, ODIs
- How cute! Panda cub born in Austria
- India rejects Vedanta bauxite mining project
- EPA drafting regulations on waste from optronics factories
- Oil falls to near $72 in Europe on economic fears
- PepsiCo hopes to revive Quaker with new products
- World Badminton Championships Results
- Chen Jin wins opener at world badminton
- Suicide bomber attacks Somali hotel, killing 32
- Poland's jobless rate down to 11.4 percent
- Allen says New York too expensive to shoot films
- Inter midfielder Thiago Motta has knee surgery
- Zimbabwe opposition co-founder Gibson Sibanda dies
- 1 dead as Spanish fighter jet crashes
- 6 killed, 72 hurt in Portuguese highway pileups
- South Africa recalls Steyn to face Australia
- Marseille forward Loic Remy cleared to play
- Brazil to play Argentina twice in 2010
- China anger after 8 tourists die on hijacked bus
- Report: Gov't cover-up in 1972 NIreland bombing
- Doctor ashamed of role in rugby's fake blood scam
- Malik dropped by Pakistan for T20s, ODIs
- Ex-France captain appeals WCup-linked suspension
- AWB board favors $1.1B bid from Agrium
- Burger King 4Q net income falls 17 pct; sales slip
- Matsu to boost tourism to prevent marginalization
- States use dogs to search for smuggled cell phones
- Germany's Volkswagen hires top executive from GM
- Inter Milan tops Champions League cash payouts
- Visiting Nobel winner urges local action on global warming
- 2nd bore hole reaches 33 trapped in Chile mine
- Yunlin County launches reforestation campaign
- Rights panel deeply concerned about Roma in France
- US lawmaker knocks Obama for 'dignity' remark
- Take Cat! Woman seen on CCTV hurling pet in trash
- South Africa recalls Steyn to face Australia
- Barnes & Noble posts 1Q loss, cuts annual guidance
- UK prime minister announces birth of baby girl
- Ex-France captain appeals WCup-linked suspension
- Driverless vehicles go manual in Moscow
- Kenya seizes 2 tons of ivory destined for Asia
- Blair: Serious ideas needed for Mideast success
- Stocks drop on global economic worries
- Driverless vehicles go manual in Moscow
- Ex-ski jumper Nykanen convicted of assaulting wife
- UN nuke watchdog chief presses Israeli ministers
- Recovery fears weigh on stocks as yen surges
- Thailand and Cambodia to restore ambassadors
- Italian gov't seeks to avert ferry strike
- Organ donation is hard task in Taiwan: advocate
- RFK Jr.'s wife faces new impaired-driving charge
- Roche in drug development deal with US firm
- Nine SMEs win Rising Star awards
- Reptile experts hunt stray 'gator in Chicago River
- Exhibition looks at Jimi Hendrix's London years
- US home sales plunge 27 pct. to lowest in 15 years
- Stocks drop after sharp fall in July home sales
- Drought in Russia seen slowing economy by 0.8 pct
- Taiwan to donate US$1 million for China flood victims
- Taiwanese ICT products to be promoted in Asian market: official
- Iran begins oil production from joint field
- Report: Cover-up in 1972 NIreland bombing
- Ousted worker rejects return to US agency
- Marines likely to stay in Afghanistan for years
- Rights panel chides Paris on Roma
- Iran seeks import cuts in response to sanctions
- Cuba to free 6 more political prisoners into exile
- PM says Pakistan bracing for disease after floods
- World markets sink, yen surges on recovery fears
- 4 executed in Equatorial Guinea coup plot
- Small shoot to give Anne Frank tree new life
- Small shoot to give Anne Frank tree new life
- Small shoot to give Anne Frank tree new life
- Small shoot to give Anne Frank tree new life
- Small shoot to give Anne Frank tree new life
- Small shoot to give Anne Frank tree new life
- Obama stem cell regulations temporarily blocked
- Obama stem cell regulations temporarily blocked
- Obama stem cell regulations temporarily blocked
- Obama stem cell regulations temporarily blocked
- Obama stem cell regulations temporarily blocked
- Obama stem cell regulations temporarily blocked
- Pole shot in head, but notices only 5 years later
- Pole shot in head, but notices only 5 years later
- Pole shot in head, but notices only 5 years later
- Pole shot in head, but notices only 5 years later
- Pole shot in head, but notices only 5 years later
- Pole shot in head, but notices only 5 years later
- Berlin growth threatens freewheeling spirit
- Berlin growth threatens freewheeling spirit
- Berlin growth threatens freewheeling spirit
- Berlin growth threatens freewheeling spirit
- Berlin growth threatens freewheeling spirit
- Berlin growth threatens freewheeling spirit
- Berlin growth threatens freewheeling spirit
- Berlin growth threatens freewheeling spirit
- Berlin growth threatens freewheeling spirit
- Berlin growth threatens freewheeling spirit
- Berlin growth threatens freewheeling spirit
- Berlin growth threatens freewheeling spirit
- Berlin growth threatens freewheeling spirit
- Berlin growth threatens freewheeling spirit
- Berlin growth threatens freewheeling spirit
- Berlin growth threatens freewheeling spirit
- Berlin growth threatens freewheeling spirit
- Berlin growth threatens freewheeling spirit
- UK prime minister announces birth of baby girl
- UK prime minister announces birth of baby girl
- UK prime minister announces birth of baby girl
- UK prime minister announces birth of baby girl
- UK prime minister announces birth of baby girl
- UK prime minister announces birth of baby girl
- Doctor ashamed of role in rugby's fake blood scam
- Doctor ashamed of role in rugby's fake blood scam
- Doctor ashamed of role in rugby's fake blood scam
- Doctor ashamed of role in rugby's fake blood scam
- Doctor ashamed of role in rugby's fake blood scam
- Doctor ashamed of role in rugby's fake blood scam
- Doctor ashamed of role in rugby's fake blood scam
- Taiwan airlines to cut prices of cross-strait flights
- Ex-ski jumper Nykanen convicted of assaulting wife
- Ex-ski jumper Nykanen convicted of assaulting wife
- Ex-ski jumper Nykanen convicted of assaulting wife
- Ex-ski jumper Nykanen convicted of assaulting wife
- Ex-ski jumper Nykanen convicted of assaulting wife
- Ex-ski jumper Nykanen convicted of assaulting wife
- Ex-ski jumper Nykanen convicted of assaulting wife
- Home sales plunge 27 pct. to lowest in 15 years
- Home sales plunge 27 pct. to lowest in 15 years
- Home sales plunge 27 pct. to lowest in 15 years
- Home sales plunge 27 pct. to lowest in 15 years
- Home sales plunge 27 pct. to lowest in 15 years
- Home sales plunge 27 pct. to lowest in 15 years
- Ousted worker rejects return to US agency
- Ousted worker rejects return to US agency
- Ousted worker rejects return to US agency
- Ousted worker rejects return to US agency
- Ousted worker rejects return to US agency
- Ousted worker rejects return to US agency
- Russia: drought is slowing economy, hiking prices
- Russia: drought is slowing economy, hiking prices
- Russia: drought is slowing economy, hiking prices
- Russia: drought is slowing economy, hiking prices
- Russia: drought is slowing economy, hiking prices
- Russia: drought is slowing economy, hiking prices
- Missing top talent hurts US team at Youth Olympics
- Missing top talent hurts US team at Youth Olympics
- Missing top talent hurts US team at Youth Olympics
- Missing top talent hurts US team at Youth Olympics
- Missing top talent hurts US team at Youth Olympics
- Missing top talent hurts US team at Youth Olympics
- Missing top talent hurts US team at Youth Olympics
- Missing top talent hurts US team at Youth Olympics
- Suicide bomber attacks Somali hotel, killing 32
- Suicide bomber attacks Somali hotel, killing 32
- Suicide bomber attacks Somali hotel, killing 32
- Suicide bomber attacks Somali hotel, killing 32
- Suicide bomber attacks Somali hotel, killing 32
- Suicide bomber attacks Somali hotel, killing 32
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- Kenya seizes 2 tons of ivory destined for Asia
- Kenya seizes 2 tons of ivory destined for Asia
- Kenya seizes 2 tons of ivory destined for Asia
- Kenya seizes 2 tons of ivory destined for Asia
- Kenya seizes 2 tons of ivory destined for Asia
- Kenya seizes 2 tons of ivory destined for Asia
- Man shot in head, but notices only 5 years later
- Man shot in head, but notices only 5 years later
- Man shot in head, but notices only 5 years later
- Man shot in head, but notices only 5 years later
- Man shot in head, but notices only 5 years later
- Man shot in head, but notices only 5 years later
- Hurricane Danielle weakens in the Atlantic
- Hurricane Danielle weakens in the Atlantic
- Hurricane Danielle weakens in the Atlantic
- Hurricane Danielle weakens in the Atlantic
- Hurricane Danielle weakens in the Atlantic
- Hurricane Danielle weakens in the Atlantic
- Passenger plane crashes in northeast China
- Passenger plane crashes in northeast China
- Passenger plane crashes in northeast China
- Passenger plane crashes in northeast China
- Passenger plane crashes in northeast China
- Passenger plane crashes in northeast China
- Passenger plane crashes in northeast China
- Wolfsburg defender Friedrich out indefinitely
- Wolfsburg defender Friedrich out indefinitely
- Wolfsburg defender Friedrich out indefinitely
- Wolfsburg defender Friedrich out indefinitely
- Wolfsburg defender Friedrich out indefinitely
- Wolfsburg defender Friedrich out indefinitely
- Wolfsburg defender Friedrich out indefinitely
- Car slams into overpass, breaks into bits
- Car slams into overpass, breaks into bits
- Car slams into overpass, breaks into bits
- Car slams into overpass, breaks into bits
- Car slams into overpass, breaks into bits
- Car slams into overpass, breaks into bits
- Jong scores 2 in German debut
- Jong scores 2 in German debut
- Jong scores 2 in German debut
- Jong scores 2 in German debut
- Jong scores 2 in German debut
- Jong scores 2 in German debut
- Jong scores 2 in German debut
- Small shoot to give Anne Frank tree new life
- Small shoot to give Anne Frank tree new life
- Small shoot to give Anne Frank tree new life
- Small shoot to give Anne Frank tree new life
- Small shoot to give Anne Frank tree new life
- Small shoot to give Anne Frank tree new life
- Kenya seizes 2 tons of ivory destined for Asia
- Kenya seizes 2 tons of ivory destined for Asia
- Kenya seizes 2 tons of ivory destined for Asia
- Kenya seizes 2 tons of ivory destined for Asia
- Kenya seizes 2 tons of ivory destined for Asia
- Kenya seizes 2 tons of ivory destined for Asia
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- Greenland gas find fuels environmental worries
- Greenland gas find fuels environmental worries
- Greenland gas find fuels environmental worries
- Greenland gas find fuels environmental worries
- Greenland gas find fuels environmental worries
- Greenland gas find fuels environmental worries
- Passenger plane with 96 on board crashes in China
- Passenger plane with 96 on board crashes in China
- Passenger plane with 96 on board crashes in China
- 4 executed in Equatorial Guinea coup plot
- Scientists find system with 5 Neptune-like planets
- Obama stem cell regulations temporarily blocked
- Michael Douglas, ex clash over 'Wall Street' cash
- Boccia showcased in London's Trafalgar Square
- Greece to launch monthly T-bill sales in September
- Romanian nurse arrested after maternity fire
- Passenger plane with 91 on board crashes in China
- Police: Intruder arrested at Paris Hilton's home
- Trial starts for 4 accused of US temple bomb plot
- A Traveler with NoRoad Home--Ha Jin
- Ma Ying-jeou names CEC chief Henry Rai as Judicial Yuan head
- 14 die in Nepal plane crash
- Taiwan Little League team routs Canada
- Keelung night market finishes on top in poll
- Immigration agency picks English slogan submitted by fifth-grader
- 17 companies win Taiwan superior brand awards
- Taiwan to get LPGA Tour event in 2011
- Home price rises to 2-decade high
- Taiwanese mark Ghost Month with colorful ceremony
- Three Russian soldiers kick off int'l tourism campaign in Matsu
- Second bore hole reaches 33 trapped in Chile mine
- Suicide bomber attacks Somali hotel
- SeaWorld fined US$75,000 over killer whale attack
- China warns India over prime minister talks with Dalai Lama
- Communist rebels kill five Philippine army soldiers: report
- George Michael admits DUI
- Spanish hostages
- Bloomberg blasted
- Disney vs. Muslim
- Philippines calls for calm in Hong Kong over bloodbath
- Philippine hostage fiasco highlights tourism security fears
- Experts angry over Manila hostage drama
- Final exams at Harvard are so 20th-century
- Ma's broken vow delays Chiayi Palace Museum
- In porn, a story of Iraq's politics
- Growers: U.S. must act, prevent sugar supply issue
- An NYC icon cries foul over proposed rival nearby
- Caravaggio comes home to sumptuously restored Genoan villa
- Why Hollywood movies with smoking scenes need an R rating
- 22-year-old Mexico woman crowned Miss Universe
- Lady Gaga takes 'Twitter Queen' from Spears
- Billionaire picks downtown Los Angeles site for art museum
- Egypt arrests officials, guards over the heist
- Trial date set in AP-artist dispute in NYC
- TV host accused of attacking girlfriend
- Martin Short's wife Nancy Dolman dies
- Jackson doctor case
- Mayor Levi?
- 'X Factor'
- U.S. massive egg recall above half-a-billion and growing
- Prius gets sound option to protect pedestrians
- J&J recalls contact lenses in Asia, Europe
- Carrefour getting out of Malaysia
- Toshiba to launch first 3D TV without glasses, says report
- German consumption helps economy post record 2Q growth
- India backs tribes in mining ruling
- Google buys shopping comparison site Like.com
- Taiwan investors exit from sole China airline holding
- Aer Lingus 1H loss narrows on cost cutting
- Origin Energy says profits up 10 pct
- S. Korea shipyard to build oil platform
- Westin's Daniel Restaurant presents
'Italian Wine and Dinner Feast'
- Miramar Garden launches 'All Out For Han Geng'
- Howard Prince Taichung offers 'Tour Night Market' package
- Singapore Airlines commits to rainforest preservation
- Chao Ping Ji offers discount coupon
- HIV-resistant cells work in mice. Can they help humans?
- Trial in killing of gay teen will use jurors from neighboring county
- Tokyo stocks at 15-month low, most of Asia down
- U.S. stocks trade lower despite corporate deals
- Euro tumbles against yen as fears for the economy mixed
- Oil falls below US$73 in Asia on economic fears
- Sailing the Sea of Cortez on a flotilla trip
- Tevez at the double as City beat Liverpool
- Lin and Lee cruise at badminton worlds
- Barcelona must pay right price for Mascherano, says Hodgson
- Denmark's Wozniacki wins Rogers Cup
- Super Series finals set for Taiwan
- Elin divorces Tiger Woods after sex scandal
- Rangers lose no-hitter in ninth
- Evra to appeal French WCup ban
- Taiwan greens call for delay in student loan repayments
- DPP accuses Taiwan premier of vote buying over bonus promise
- Taiwan petrochemical sector apologizes for fires
- Taiwan and China detain 450 suspects in massive anti-scam operation
- George Michael pleads guilty to drug offenses
- Bono, Medvedev talk charity over tea by the sea
- World markets sink amid global recovery fears
- Petacchi at Italian Olympic doping hearing
- Gordimer: Free expression threatened in S.Africa
- Report: Cover-up in 1972 NIreland bombing
- Israel convicts Palestinian protest leader
- UN says 800,000 cut off by Pakistan floods
- Top-seeded Wang reaches 3rd round at worlds
- Weir likely out for season with elbow injury
- Islamist rebels attack Somali hotel, killing 32
- US Marines likely to stay in Afghanistan for years
- Hamas leader says new peace talks 'illegitimate'
- Lithuanian firm sued for holding beauty pageant
- Gordimer: free expression threatened in S.Africa
- Brazil president warns of problems ahead of WCup
- Sevilla to sign Alexis to replace Squillaci
- Prosecutor asks Hezbollah for full file on Hariri
- Chinese state TV says 47 rescued after plane crash
- Croatia revises budget, plans larger deficit
- Dollar tumbles to 15-year low versus yen
- Hughes, Cathcart back in Northern Ireland squad
- Reports: Santa Cruz set to join Lazio
- Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki seeded No. 1 at Open
- Hamas leader says new peace talks 'illegitimate'
- Romanian lawmakers approve anticorruption law
- UK oil regulator: Safety record is not good enough
- Chinese state TV says 48 rescued after plane crash
- UN chief calls Congo rapes an outrage
- Pair arrested in mock shooting prank
- State AGs: Craigslist should drop adult services
- Philippines mourns, HK angry after hijack deaths
- Blair: Serious ideas needed for Mideast success
- UN chief calls Congo rapes an outrage
- Wozniacki seeded No. 1 at Open; Clijsters No. 2
- New microbe discovered eating Gulf oil spill
- Woman seen on camera dumping cat in trash in UK
- 4 wounded in Beirut sectarian militia battle
- Transocean official recalls 'confusion' about test
- Lithuanian firm sued for holding beauty pageant
- 'Promises' star Finneran pregnant, leaving cast
- US coach says team still learning to play together
- Springsteen heads to film fest for 'Darkness' doc
- Chinese state TV says 49 rescued after plane crash
- Jet misses runway, crashes in China; 48 rescued
- American al-Qaida suspect to go on trial in Yemen
- McDonald's names first-ever global brand chief
- Jet misses runway, crashes in China; 49 rescued
- Interest rates fall after July home sales plummet
- Mexico's newest icon: 22-year-old Miss Universe
- Rondo withdraws from US basketball team
- Report: Robinho wants to play in Spain or Italy
- Beirut sectarian battle kills 1, wounds 3
- US opens Jeep Grand Cherokee probe
- Hanson keen to nail Ryder Cup spot at Gleneagles
- Chinese state TV says 42 killed in plane crash
- EU Commissioner says Europe economy on mend
- Microsoft now fueling Yahoo's search engine
- Inter reaches deal with West Ham striker Ilan
- Cee-Lo's vitriolic video on YouTube goes viral
- Remaining US troops still face danger in Iraq
- Paraguay names team for Japan, China friendlies
- Poll shows Brazil's ruling-party candidate ahead
- NY trial starts for 4 accused of temple bomb plot
- EU commissioner says Europe economy on mend
- Jet misses runway, crashes in China; 42 killed
- Status hearing set in Lindsay Lohan probation case
- Beirut sectarian battle kills 2
- UK police: Suspect arrested in 1999 suitcase death
- Dell launches $100 smart phone in US on AT&T
- Douglas, ex-wife clashing over 'Wall Street' cash
- Top-seeded Wang reaches 3rd round at worlds
- Renovation begins at Maracana for 2014 World Cup
- Sex video identifies suspects in break-in
- Wyclef Jean's lawyer vows appeal of Haiti ruling
- US investigates gas tank fires in Grand Cherokees
- Shiites and Sunnis clash in Beirut, killing 2
- Trial begins for actress accused of sham marriage
- UK police: Suspect arrested in 1999 suitcase death
- Pakistan cricketers donate bonus to floods relief
- US agency steps up probe of stalling Corolla cars
- Doctors clear Yao for basketball activities
- New Jersey beats Saudi Arabia in Little League
- Insurer says US financier must pay legal bills
- Gonzalez loses to Stepanek at Pilot Pen tournament
- Oil prices sink as more weak economy data roll in
- Valencia striker Soldado out for 2-3 weeks
- Coroner says LPGA golfer Blasberg death a suicide
- Copper prices lose ground on dismal home sales
- Predators sign Swede to 3-year, $9.25 million deal
- Experts spot smallest planet outside solar system
- Poll: US ublic doubts Islam more prone to violence
- Microsoft finally fueling Yahoo's search engine
- Drug war sends bullets whizzing across the border
- Venus Williams: 'I'm ready for the Open'
- Exclusive e-deal with Amazon is cut back
- US sanctions al-Qaida financial leader
- US: Some stem cell work OK despite court ruling
- Hezbollah, Sunni group clash in Beirut, killing 3
- No parole for US dog torturer; victim wags tail
- Jet misses runway, crashes in China; 43 killed
- Poll: Public doubts Islam more prone to violence
- NZ, England cruise on; Ireland stun US
- Hezbollah: Iran can equip Lebanese army
- Braga beats Sevilla 4-3 to reach Champions League
- Judge: US inmate failed to prove innocence
- NY archbishop worries about tone of mosque debate
- Bail reinstated for man detained in car bomb probe
- 2 days of food stretched more than 2 weeks in mine
- Report: US military needs office to stem suicides
- 2 bodies hung from bridge on road to Acapulco
- Danielle weakens to tropical storm in the Atlantic
- NY archbishop worries about tone of mosque debate
- Gonzalez, Vesnina lose at Pilot Pen
- Hapoel Tel Aviv reaches Champions League
- Skating split: Kim Yu-na leaves coach Brian Orser
- Anthony, Howard to star in NBA/Shanghai film
- NFL fines Ochocinco for timing of Twitter use
- Masked men steal $250K from PRico resort casino
- Blackburn, Stoke, Sunderland advance in League Cup
- Hapoel Tel Aviv reaches Champions League
- Canadian government settles with AbitibiBowater
- US funds restoration of global Islamic sites
- Jamaica wants to buy, restore Marcus Garvey home
- Justice Dept. to appeal ruling in stem cell case
- Werder Bremen returns to Champions League
- Tuesday's European Football Results
- Braga reaches Champions League for first time
- 6 killed, 2 injured in Venezuela mining accident
- Brazilian government limits foreign land purchases
- Scottish Football Results
- Partizan beats Anderlecht to reach Champs League
- LyondellBasell ending Iran operations
- S&P downgrades Irish government debt rating
- Bail reinstated for man detained in car bomb probe
- Blackburn, Stoke, Sunderland advance in League Cup
- Report: Defoe could miss month after groin surgery
- Antigua lifeguard dies while trying to rescue body
- Jets' Mangold signs, becomes highest-paid center
- Panama advances at Little League World Series
- Coroner says LPGA golfer Blasberg death a suicide
- Stimulus to cost $27B more than original price tag
- A down year for Tiger leads to parity on tour
- States: Craigslist should drop adult services
- Canadian government settles with AbitibiBowater
- Stem cell ruling to be appealed; some work to stop
- SEC charges 2 with insider trading on BHP-Potash
- US sex offender arrested in Dominican Republic
- No surprises in Spain: it's Madrid vs. Barca again
- Villa arrival has Barcelona looking like Spain FC
- Underachieving Madrid banks on Mourinho to deliver
- Liverpool, PSV Eindhoven face Europa League battle
- World Golf Glance
- William Saxbe, attorney general under Nixon, dies
- Argentine president moves to control newsprint
- FASB chairman Herz retiring
- Parents demand justice for Finn killed in Mexico
- Australian soldier killed in battle with Taliban
- Caribbean financier indicted in US in fraud case
- HASH(0x93ec83c)
- HASH(0x92b0598)
- HASH(0x9360620)
- HASH(0x9169ad8)
- HASH(0x94988f8)
- HASH(0x920ab70)
- Designer Prabal Gurung tastes US success
- Can Orwell, Vonnegut, Austen lead you to love?
- Name changing for gay couples not a straight line
- Salmonella vaccine might have prevented egg recall
- Grab the latest purse trend by the handle
- Oil spill panel hears about Halliburton warning
- ANALYSIS: US struggles with image in Pakistan
- Fashion director says watch for pantsuits, lace
- Caribbean news briefs
- McCain likely to turn back tea party challenge
- Andy Schleck opts out of road world championships
- Faith Hill in concert for Katrina's victims
- Mexico: Zetas gang ordered killing of mayor
- Experts: Exoplanet could be smallest ever found
- Salmonella vaccine may help prevent egg recalls
- Japan export growth slows for fifth month in July
- Asian stocks fall on global recovery worries
- Japan advances to international finals
- Independents meet would-be Aussie prime ministers
- Top seed Baghdatis advances at Pilot Pen
- Solomon Islands' PM elected, country quiet
- Escaped Aussie prisoner found drinking beer in pub
- CONCACAF Champions: Arabe Unido beats Toronto
- Attacker attempts to blow up Mauritian barracks
- UN: Mexico most dangerous in Americas for press
- Granderson hits 3-run homer, Yankees win 11-5
- Soriano, Colvin HRs pace 5-4 Cubs win over Nats
- Albanian government aide charged in NY murder case
- Vietnam tropical storm leaves 4 dead, 10 missing
- China Times: Where is the DPP's policy blueprint?
- Stosur needs tiebreaker to advance at Pilot Pen
- Danielle regains hurricane strength over Atlantic
- Independents meet would-be Australian premiers
- Asian stocks fall as global recovery stumbles
- McCain defeats conservative primary challenger
- McCain turns back tea party challenge
- Macarthur Coal shares slide after capital raising
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Talk of the day -- Mixed reaction to Judicial Yuan nominations
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Hamilton, Young push Rangers past Twins and Pavano
- Japan export growth slows for fifth month in July
- China's massive traffic jam could last for weeks
- China's Ping An insurance profit up 28 percent
- Ibragimov scores late TKO over Singh
- Report: al-Qaida in Yemen now biggest threat to US
- Reports: Ex-President Carter en route to NKorea
- US to supply Taiwan air force radar equipment
- Editor: Deal in works to sell The Washington Times
- CONCACAF Champions: Santos beats Columbus
- Taiwan holds investment promotion event in Israel
- Gunmen kill Honduran radio reporter
- Oil rises slightly as economic data tempers gains
- Aussie students assigned to plan terrorist attack
- Copa Sudamericana Results
- Commercial Times: Rebuilding corporate values
- Pilot Pen Tennis Results
- Other isolated survivors tell what kept them alive
- Rockies beat Braves 5-2
- Pot plants worth $100 million seized in US
- Taiwanese passenger among injured in China plane crash
- AUO executives play waiting game in California
- Bodies, survivors of Manila hijack drama head home
- Independents demand Australian budget information
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Thai PM: Extradition of Bout can't be rushed
- Marines find 72 bodies in northern Mexico
- Israeli suspect in drug trade jumps bail in India
- Giants rout Reds again, 16-5
- Chinese bestseller slams Goldman Sachs for crisis
- Attacker attempts to blow up Mauritanian barracks
- China Telecom first-half profit up 0.8 percent
- Marines find 72 bodies in northern Mexico
- Rangers beat Twins 4-3
- Heineken 1H profit rises on one-time gain
- 8 dead in string of attacks in Iraq
- Kim Yu-na leaves coach Brian Orser
- 13 dead in string of attacks in Iraq
- Indian jailed 13 years in Australia for rape
- Safety concerns raised about China crash runway
- Asian stocks fall as global recovery stumbles
- Chinese tourists to visit Taiwan for health checks
- Lebanese army deploys in Beirut after clashes
- Spanish troops clash with Afghan police in west
- Safety concerns raised about China crash runway
- US to divert aid package to flood reconstruction
- US National Archives to house infamous Nazi papers
- SEF deputy chief visits Hangzhou seeking Chinese investment
- Doctors try to identify dead in Nepal plane crash
- Iran says it test-fires new missile
- Murder inquiry into death of suspected UK spy
- CPC Corp. to launch pilot project on geologic carbon storage
- Usain Bolt is running all the way to the bank
- Khmer Rouge figure appeals war crimes conviction
- 2 Spanish police killed in Afghanistan
- NKorea: Ex-President Carter arrives in Pyongyang
- China shares retreat as housing curb fears linger
- BHP profit more than doubles to $12.7 billion
- Nepal struggles amid political turmoil
- Convicted Serb assassin extradited from Croatia
- Heineken H1 profit rises on one-time gains
- Afghan police recruit kills 2 Spanish officers
- France, Romania talk about Gypsy crackdown
- NKorea: Ex-President Carter arrives in Pyongyang
- Media groups decry death of Somali journalist
- German business confidence up again
- 22 dead in string of attacks in Iraq
- Taiwan shares close down 2.56 percent on Wall Street fall
- Australian PM promises not to call early election
- Hurricane Danielle gaining strength in Atlantic
- Third day of fighting in Somalia's capital kills 6
- Revenues at three high-tech parks grow 66% in first half of year
- US to divert Pakistan aid for flood reconstruction
- Swiss death penalty campaign terminated
- India bat first vs. New Zealand
- TransAsia Airways follows CAL, EVA with price cuts
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Train hits van in SAfrica; kills at least 8 kids
- South Africa wants to join so-called BRIC nations
- Survey says 70% of universities disregard student rights
- UEFA names Massimo Busacca to referee Super Cup
- Euro up on dollar after strong German report
- Geology helped trapped miners survive in Chile
- 3 arrested in Moldova in uranium smuggling plot
- World stocks fall as global recovery stumbles
- Official: Kurdish rebels attack gas pipeline
- India wins toss, bats first against New Zealand
- Convicted Serb assassin extradited from Croatia
- German government adopts plans for bank fee
- Israel's FM says no to longer settlement slowdown
- Body of suspected British spy found
- Formosa Plastics urged to step up accident prevention efforts
- Nigeria: Feared gang leader believed dead, again
- 33 dead in string of attacks in Iraq
- FIFA ends probe into North Korean football
- Midfielder Gago to be sidelined with knee injury
- Koubek returns to Austria's Davis Cup team
- U.S. confirms approval of three arms sales to Taiwan
- Antimatter detector to catch last shuttle to space
- Bosnia arrests genocide suspect
- Vietnam storm damages homes, rice fields; 9 dead
- Compal, LGD to set up joint venture in China
- German business confidence up again
- 20-year jail for killer of Japanese woman tourist
- A worried Japan mulls action against strong yen
- First Kermit the Frog being given to Smithsonian
- Millions of illegal cigarettes seized in Poland
- Train hits van in SAfrica; kills at least 9 kids
- Magazine digest -- Award-winning farmer maintains guava 'museum'
- Yemeni troops kill 12 militants in country's south
- US makes aid warning in Pakistan
- Global recovery fears weigh on markets
- Semenya heading to Commonwealth Games in India
- UK watchdog fines SocGen over reporting failures
- Portuguese bond sale sees strong investor interest
- Key players out for under-pressure Liverpool
- Report: Man axes 3 to death in south China
- Injured Kessler pulls out of Super Six tournament
- Third day of fighting in Somalia's capital kills 8
- Egypt discovers 3,500-year-old oasis trading post
- Ex-President Carter arrives in Pyongyang
- Nigeria: Feared gang leader believed dead, again
- India wants Dubai to extradite 4 for diamond theft
- Germany charges 3 with supporting terror groups
- 3 arrested in Moldova in uranium smuggling plot
- Stoke won't sell Begovic despite refusal to play
- Semenya heading to Commonwealth Games in India
- Ex-German FM's kidney donation to wife successful
- 10 now arrested in shooting of ex-Rwandan general
- France vows to pursue Gypsy crackdown
- Taiwan, China stage largest-ever joint raid on fraud rings
- World Badminton Championships Results
- Iran says it's ready to sell arms to Lebanon
- Hidayat escapes upset at badminton worlds
- Stock futures little changed as investors cautious
- German law to prevent Facebook checks
- Key players out for under-pressure Liverpool
- World champion Dragulescu warned over doping rules
- Israel's FM says no extending settlement slowdown
- Japan still searching for football coach
- 43 dead in string of attacks in Iraq
- Thai central bank raises interest rate to 1.75 pct
- Injured Kessler pulls out of Super Six tournament
- UN agency makes unusual Pakistan aid appeal
- Carter lands in Pyongyang to bring home American
- Jackson's hometown plans to celebrate his birthday
- Australian PM contenders promise no early election
- Lohan case due in court for next-step hearing
- Nepal stages its 1st international gay parade
- German business confidence reaches 3-year high
- Taiwan to seek more liberal financial trade with China: premier
- Egypt announces site of first nuclear power plant
- Rudisha could lower 800m world record on Sunday
- HK victims of Manila bus hijacking arrive home
- Adoption of global accounting standards will bring benefits: expert
- Greek FinMin: recession to be milder than forecast
- Interview: Woods' ex-wife went 'through hell'
- Taiwan solar cell maker begins building new facility
- 43 dead in attacks targeting Iraqi security forces
- Afghan driver kills Spanish officers, interpreter
- 1001 Inventions: Science in Muslim lands
- Oil prices struggle as economic data tempers gains
- Mancini expects Robinho to leave Manchester City
- Gulf waste heads to landfills, some with problems
- Russia's Putin shoots darts at gray whale
- First phase of `Taiwan Village' residence in Nicaragua completed
- Chiayi band to perform at Wonju Tattoo in S. Korea
- Sehwag hits 110 for India against New Zealand
- Colombians evacuated as Galeras volcano erupts
- Montgomerie supports Gleneagles absentees
- Canada intercepts two Russian bombers
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi: Poll offenses should be noted
- Durable goods orders rise 0.3 percent in July
- Stock futures fall on weak durable goods order
- Neymar escapes punishment for tweet accusing ref
- 46 dead in attacks targeting Iraqi security forces
- Witnesses: Traffic dispute preceded Beirut clashes
- India vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Nigeria: State power company workers go on strike
- Police arrest 4 in bombing in restive west China
- Legislators argue pros and cons of bigger bonus for civil servants
- Head-on collision in Egypt kills 14
- Montgomerie supports Gleneagles absentees
- McCain turns back tea party challenge
- Strauss defends England's underperforming batsmen
- Afghan schoolgirls sickened by unknown gas
- Stock futures fall on weak durable goods orders
- Ukraine: No need to limit grain exports
- Iran searching for new domestic uranium deposits
- HK victims of Manila bus hijacking arrive home
- Furyk disqualified from Barclays
- Weak US data shakes markets once again
- Jim Furyk disqualified from Barclays
- Hidayat escapes upset at badminton worlds
- World title can cap spectacular year for Spain
- World War II flying ace Marcel Albert dead at 92
- Liverpool loans Aquilani to Juventus
- New anti-India protests in restive Kashmir
- Kazakh circus owner leaves lion in van overnight
- Greek fans sabotage AEK-Dundee Europa League venue
- Greek FinMin: recession milder than forecast
- 50 dead in attacks targeting Iraqi security forces
- Rape case against WikiLeaks founder dismissed
- Shell and Brazil's Cosan to jointly make ethanol
- Madrid's Gago sidelined 4-5 weeks with knee injury
- Webber in command as F1 returns from summer break
- Police: Plane crashes in west Congo, killing 19
- Uganda court scraps controversial sedition law
- Stocks fall on weak durable goods orders
- 116 elephant tusks seized in Congo after crash
- Greenland premier plays down risks from gas find
- German foreign minister starts Balkans tour
- Police: Plane crashes in west Congo, killing 19
- Pocock wary of Steyn's return
- Australian swimmer Napoleon gets 3-month ban
- AIDS patients hurt by South African strike
- Minibus-truck collisions kill 24 in Egypt
- Egypt picks site for its first nuclear power plant
- Former Communist Party leader in Romania dies
- Russia restricts fruit imports from Moldova
- July new home sales fall to slowest pace on record
- Top seed Lee advances to third round at worlds
- No timetable for public-sector wage hike or bigger bonus: premier
- Silence on Semenya opens door to ignorance
- Antimatter detector to catch last shuttle to space
- India's lower house clears crucial nuclear bill
- Germany to prevent Facebook checks
- Simmons offers window into thoughts on NYC mosque
- NY mayor: Stopping mosque compromises terror fight
- Engineers to drain water from Alpine glacier
- Wildebeest roadblock? Highway planned in Serengeti
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi: Poll offenses should be exposed
- Italian president weighs in on Fiat firings
- Bill would help California farmworkers form unions
- Rape case against WikiLeaks founder dismissed
- EU slams Israel's verdict on Palestinian activist
- US moves toward making proxy ballot access easier
- India allows telecom imports after 8-month ban
- US woman's unclaimed body left in hearse 9 days
- US woman's unclaimed body left in hearse 9 days
- US woman's unclaimed body left in hearse 9 days
- US woman's unclaimed body left in hearse 9 days
- US woman's unclaimed body left in hearse 9 days
- US woman's unclaimed body left in hearse 9 days
- 3 arrested in Moldova in uranium smuggling plot
- 3 arrested in Moldova in uranium smuggling plot
- 3 arrested in Moldova in uranium smuggling plot
- 3 arrested in Moldova in uranium smuggling plot
- 3 arrested in Moldova in uranium smuggling plot
- 3 arrested in Moldova in uranium smuggling plot
- Marines find 72 bodies in northern Mexico
- Marines find 72 bodies in northern Mexico
- Marines find 72 bodies in northern Mexico
- Marines find 72 bodies in northern Mexico
- Marines find 72 bodies in northern Mexico
- Marines find 72 bodies in northern Mexico
- Opposition lawmaker blasts government over energy policy
- Hurricane Frank forms in the Pacific
- Hurricane Frank forms in the Pacific
- Hurricane Frank forms in the Pacific
- Hurricane Frank forms in the Pacific
- Hurricane Frank forms in the Pacific
- Hurricane Frank forms in the Pacific
- Recovery in danger as firms, homebuyers cut back
- Recovery in danger as firms, homebuyers cut back
- Recovery in danger as firms, homebuyers cut back
- Recovery in danger as firms, homebuyers cut back
- Recovery in danger as firms, homebuyers cut back
- Recovery in danger as firms, homebuyers cut back
- AP source: Lindsay Lohan released from rehab
- AP source: Lindsay Lohan released from rehab
- AP source: Lindsay Lohan released from rehab
- AP source: Lindsay Lohan released from rehab
- AP source: Lindsay Lohan released from rehab
- AP source: Lindsay Lohan released from rehab
- US moves toward making proxy ballot access easier
- US moves toward making proxy ballot access easier
- US moves toward making proxy ballot access easier
- US moves toward making proxy ballot access easier
- US moves toward making proxy ballot access easier
- US moves toward making proxy ballot access easier
- Milan: Negotiations over Ibrahimovic ongoing
- Milan: Negotiations over Ibrahimovic ongoing
- Milan: Negotiations over Ibrahimovic ongoing
- Milan: Negotiations over Ibrahimovic ongoing
- Milan: Negotiations over Ibrahimovic ongoing
- Milan: Negotiations over Ibrahimovic ongoing
- Milan: Negotiations over Ibrahimovic ongoing
- Shell and Brazil's Cosan to jointly make ethanol
- Shell and Brazil's Cosan to jointly make ethanol
- Shell and Brazil's Cosan to jointly make ethanol
- Shell and Brazil's Cosan to jointly make ethanol
- Shell and Brazil's Cosan to jointly make ethanol
- Shell and Brazil's Cosan to jointly make ethanol
- Top Chinese negotiator's visit to Taiwan likely to be postponed
- Dodgy turf costs Anderlecht (EURO)20 million in Europe
- Dodgy turf costs Anderlecht (EURO)20 million in Europe
- Dodgy turf costs Anderlecht (EURO)20 million in Europe
- Dodgy turf costs Anderlecht (EURO)20 million in Europe
- Dodgy turf costs Anderlecht (EURO)20 million in Europe
- Dodgy turf costs Anderlecht (EURO)20 million in Europe
- Dodgy turf costs Anderlecht (EURO)20 million in Europe
- Summary Box: German business confidence rises
- Summary Box: German business confidence rises
- Summary Box: German business confidence rises
- Summary Box: German business confidence rises
- Summary Box: German business confidence rises
- Summary Box: German business confidence rises
- Cambodia seize 12.9 million smuggled cold pills
- Cambodia seize 12.9 million smuggled cold pills
- Third day of fighting in Somalia's capital kills 8
- Third day of fighting in Somalia's capital kills 8
- Third day of fighting in Somalia's capital kills 8
- Third day of fighting in Somalia's capital kills 8
- Third day of fighting in Somalia's capital kills 8
- Third day of fighting in Somalia's capital kills 8
- Engineers to drain water from Alpine glacier
- Engineers to drain water from Alpine glacier
- Engineers to drain water from Alpine glacier
- Engineers to drain water from Alpine glacier
- Engineers to drain water from Alpine glacier
- Engineers to drain water from Alpine glacier
- 2 days of food stretched more than 2 weeks in mine
- 2 days of food stretched more than 2 weeks in mine
- 2 days of food stretched more than 2 weeks in mine
- 2 days of food stretched more than 2 weeks in mine
- 2 days of food stretched more than 2 weeks in mine
- 2 days of food stretched more than 2 weeks in mine
- 2 days of food stretched more than 2 weeks in mine
- 2 days of food stretched more than 2 weeks in mine
- 2 days of food stretched more than 2 weeks in mine
- 2 days of food stretched more than 2 weeks in mine
- 2 days of food stretched more than 2 weeks in mine
- 2 days of food stretched more than 2 weeks in mine
- AIDS patients hurt by South African strike
- AIDS patients hurt by South African strike
- AIDS patients hurt by South African strike
- AIDS patients hurt by South African strike
- AIDS patients hurt by South African strike
- AIDS patients hurt by South African strike
- AIDS patients hurt by South African strike
- AIDS patients hurt by South African strike
- AIDS patients hurt by South African strike
- AIDS patients hurt by South African strike
- AIDS patients hurt by South African strike
- AIDS patients hurt by South African strike
- Japan seeks space technology deals in Brazil
- Japan seeks space technology deals in Brazil
- Engineers to drain water from Alpine glacier
- Engineers to drain water from Alpine glacier
- Engineers to drain water from Alpine glacier
- Engineers to drain water from Alpine glacier
- Engineers to drain water from Alpine glacier
- Engineers to drain water from Alpine glacier
- Prosecutors, defense: no prison time for Benaissa
- Prosecutors, defense: no prison time for Benaissa
- Prosecutors, defense: no prison time for Benaissa
- Prosecutors, defense: no prison time for Benaissa
- Prosecutors, defense: no prison time for Benaissa
- Prosecutors, defense: no prison time for Benaissa
- Prosecutors, defense: no prison time for Benaissa
- Prosecutors, defense: no prison time for Benaissa
- Prosecutors, defense: no prison time for Benaissa
- Prosecutors, defense: no prison time for Benaissa
- Prosecutors, defense: no prison time for Benaissa
- Prosecutors, defense: no prison time for Benaissa
- US moves toward making proxy ballot access easier
- US moves toward making proxy ballot access easier
- US moves toward making proxy ballot access easier
- US moves toward making proxy ballot access easier
- US moves toward making proxy ballot access easier
- US moves toward making proxy ballot access easier
- Miroslav Karhan returns to Slovakia squad
- Miroslav Karhan returns to Slovakia squad
- Miroslav Karhan returns to Slovakia squad
- Miroslav Karhan returns to Slovakia squad
- Miroslav Karhan returns to Slovakia squad
- Miroslav Karhan returns to Slovakia squad
- Miroslav Karhan returns to Slovakia squad
- Man shot in head thought he was hit by fireworks
- Man shot in head thought he was hit by fireworks
- Man shot in head thought he was hit by fireworks
- Man shot in head thought he was hit by fireworks
- Man shot in head thought he was hit by fireworks
- Man shot in head thought he was hit by fireworks
- US man told to pay for not producing Timberlake
- Miroslav Karhan returns to Slovakia squad
- Miroslav Karhan returns to Slovakia squad
- Miroslav Karhan returns to Slovakia squad
- Miroslav Karhan returns to Slovakia squad
- Miroslav Karhan returns to Slovakia squad
- Miroslav Karhan returns to Slovakia squad
- Miroslav Karhan returns to Slovakia squad
- Injured Kessler pulls out of Super Six tournament
- Injured Kessler pulls out of Super Six tournament
- Injured Kessler pulls out of Super Six tournament
- Injured Kessler pulls out of Super Six tournament
- Injured Kessler pulls out of Super Six tournament
- Injured Kessler pulls out of Super Six tournament
- Injured Kessler pulls out of Super Six tournament
- Japan senior lawmaker: Americans are simple-minded
- Japan senior lawmaker: Americans are simple-minded
- Japan senior lawmaker: Americans are simple-minded
- Japan senior lawmaker: Americans are simple-minded
- Japan senior lawmaker: Americans are simple-minded
- Japan senior lawmaker: Americans are simple-minded
- Japan senior lawmaker: Americans are simple-minded
- Wildebeest roadblock? Highway planned in Serengeti
- Wildebeest roadblock? Highway planned in Serengeti
- Wildebeest roadblock? Highway planned in Serengeti
- Wildebeest roadblock? Highway planned in Serengeti
- Wildebeest roadblock? Highway planned in Serengeti
- Wildebeest roadblock? Highway planned in Serengeti
- Layne Christensen buys 50 pct in SAmerican company
- AP coverage of Fort Hood shooting wins APME award
- AP coverage of Fort Hood shooting wins APME award
- AP coverage of Fort Hood shooting wins APME award
- India beats Sri Lanka by 105 runs in tri-series
- US: Pakistan will keep up counterinsurgency fight
- NY Times' radiation investigation wins APME award
- Susan Boyle to sing for the pope during UK tour
- India beats New Zealand to reach tri-series final
- Dodgy turf costs Anderlecht (EURO)20 million in Europe
- US man in furnace ordeal gets prosthetic arm
- Official: 72 found dead in Mexico may be migrants
- EU slams Israel's verdict on Palestinian activist
- Garmin recalls 1.3M Nuvi GPS devices
- Senegal says it's banning begging in the capital
- Black and White Brings Color to Taichung
- Jet misses runway, crashes in China
- 450 suspects detained in massive cross-strait anti-fraud operation
- U.S. to supply Taiwan air force radar equipment
- Attacks in Iraq, 43 people killed
- DPP accuses Wu of vote buying over year-end bonus for civil servants
- Greens call for delay in student loan repayments
- Taiwan's Chimei steps up patents battle with Sony
- Taiwan can get ahead of other Asian countries, English-teaching pioneer says
- TransAsia Airways follows CAL, EVA with price cuts
- 3 science parks' revenues grow 66%
- CPC to launch pilot project on geologic carbon storage
- Petrochemical sector apologizes for fires at cracker
- Australian PM Julia Gillard vows not to call early election
- N.Korea: Ex-President Jimmy Carter arrives in Pyongyang
- Docs try to identify dead in Nepal crash
- Power battle: Nepal struggles amid a turmoil of its political system
- U.S. Sen. McCain turns back tea party challenge
- Miners not told rescue could be months away
- 'Twilight' cast and crew scared by Rio hotel deadly shoot-out
- U.S. investigates gas tank fires in Chrysler's Jeep Grand Cherokees: report
- U.S. struggles with image in Pakistan
- Ma restores KMT control over Taiwan judiciary
- Name changing for gay couples not a straight line
- Can Orwell, Vonnegut, Austen lead you to love?
- Recession hits smart-phone makers in the chips
- Big investors go for gold, bonds
- Russian president drinks tea with Bono as Putin meets bear
- Cee-Lo Green's vitriolic new video on YouTube goes viral
- Biopic of French President Sarkozy in the works: agent
- Comedian Connolly given freedom of Glasgow
- NBA stars Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard to star in NBA/Shanghai film 'Amazing'
- Fashion into fall: Grab latest purse trend by the handle
- Fashion director Ken Downing says watch for pantsuits, lace
- Swiss prepare to turn the page on UBS U.S. tax saga
- Housing slump clouds U.S. economy recovery prospects
- Standard &Poor downgrades Ireland's rating
- U.S. mounts global push for shale gas
- Mergers and acquisitions boom wakes up markets
- France's Areva aims to scoop Sudan's 'underexplored' gold
- 3PAR gives Dell 3 days to outbid HP buyout offer
- Geely's first-half sales soar
- Heineken first half profits up 29 pct
- Two Silks Place hotels offer you big summer savings
- Gloria Prince gives discount
- Crowne Plaza launches meeting package
- Caesar Park Taipei inks BOT project for new hotel in Taipei County
- 'New Soldiers' visit Matsu
- JMI guides UBS into Formula 1
- Safety concerns raised about China crash runway
- Argentine president moves to control newsprint
- Asia takes new hit from U.S. data
- U.S. dollar rebounds on prospect of Japanese intervention
- Oil edges higher in Asian trade
- Taiwan's Taiex posts Asia's biggest drop
- U.S. stocks retreat after record drop in existing home sales
- Exploring Eugene, Oregan's artsy Whiteaker neighborhood
- Construction on Seattle's Sichuan-style Chinese garden is blooming
- Wang's path may lead to revenge
- Braga stun Seville, Werder deny Samp
- Villa arrival has Barca looking like Spain FC
- Woods set to tee off as single man again
- Hamilton, Young push Rangers past Twins and Pavano
- Skating split: Kim Yu-na leaves coach Brian Orser
- Yao resumes practices with Rockets
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- India plans ballistic missiles along borders with China
- Taiwan government welcomes surrender of suspected teenage hitman
- Taiwan needs more farmland, not more refineries: Environmentalists
- Gap between rich and poor not too wide: Taiwan government
- HK victims of Manila bus hijacking return home
- Uganda court scraps controversial sedition law
- Commonwealth Games ticket sales yet to pick up
- Northrop Grumman to cut 642 at shipyard
- Humpback whale beached on sand bar in Brazil
- Running joke: London 2012 planning parodied by BBC
- India, Afghanistan ministers discuss security
- Recovery in danger as firms, homebuyers cut back
- German prosecutors: No jail time for HIV singer
- Devastating series of attacks across Iraq kill 53
- Bolivia beats Haiti 5-0 for gold at Youth Olympics
- More bad news on home sales sends stocks lower
- Official: 72 found dead in Mexico may be migrants
- Barcelona fines rock band U2
- 2 days of food stretched more than 2 weeks in mine
- L'Oreal net profit up 21 pct in 1st half
- Senegal steps up anti-begging campaign in capital
- Spanish Olympic swimmer Garcia gets one-year ban
- India beats New Zealand to reach tri-series final
- US man charged in Facebook stalking case
- Ireland hits back at S&P credit downgrade
- Vivienne Westwood to open London footwear exhibit
- German government adopts plans for bank levy
- Will tough times trigger corporate art selloff?
- Egypt discovers 3,500-year-old oasis trading post
- Memorial to Amy Biehl unveiled in South Africa
- Sarkozy looks to limit exchange rate swings
- Iran searching for new domestic uranium deposits
- Putin fires darts at gray whale from crossbow
- Daughter of PM Cameron gets Cornish middle name
- Judge orders strict outpatient care for Lohan
- Flamengo extends midfielder Maldonado's contract
- NFL approves Kroenke taking over Rams
- Simmons offers window into thoughts on NYC mosque
- Paisley, Dickens help install circle in Opry stage
- Excerpts from Elin Nordegren interview with People
- 4 teens sentenced in US hate crime stabbing
- Devastating series of attacks across Iraq kill 55
- US agent must pay for not getting Timberlake
- Police: NY cabbie is asked if he's Muslim, stabbed
- L'Oreal net profit up 21 pct in 1st half
- New's Year Eve no-show costs singer Ne-Yo $156,000
- St. Vincent policeman charged with killing peer
- Spain revises its 2009 economic growth downward
- Coppola, Godard to receive honorary Oscars
- Tiger Woods says divorce a sad time in his life
- World War II flying ace Marcel Albert dead at 92
- Oil rises after 6 days of declines
- Man charged in US Facebook stalking case
- 4 teens sentenced in NY hate crime stabbing
- Sarkozy: Iran's neighbors need role in nuke accord
- Carter lands in North Korea to bring home American
- US bolsters shareholders' vote for board seats
- Witness: Execs knew Stanford tapped investor funds
- Sandra Bullock to visit 'Today' in New Orleans
- Spill panel probes Obama's decision to drill more
- Sri Lanka maid says Saudi boss stuck nails in her
- Interest rates hover near lowest levels of year
- US beats Greece 87-59 in last game before worlds
- NFL approves Stan Kroenke taking over Rams
- BP vice president testifies before federal panel
- Electric 'Buckeye Bullet' aims for speed record
- Afghan driver kills 3 Spaniards in base shooting
- WikiLeaks founder cleared of sex allegations
- China sets up new battle over computer security
- Sarkozy looks to limit exchange rate swings
- Aussie mine collapse survivor clung to humor, song
- Iran plans to up production, scrap gasoline import
- Cosmopolitan in Vegas partners with Marriott Int'l
- Huntington gives Nazi papers to National Archives
- World Cup final ref says De Jong deserved red card
- Hidayat advances to 3rd round at badminton worlds
- Police: NY cabbie is asked if he's Muslim, stabbed
- David Letterman to visit 'The View' next month
- Dozens disrupt Palestinian protest of peace talks
- 9/11 families, others rally in favor of NYC mosque
- 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' songwriter dies at 89
- Judge tosses bribery claims by Dominica opposition
- Milan says negotiations over Ibrahimovic ongoing
- Report: Bahrain journalist attacked by masked men
- Nigeria: Cholera epidemic death toll rises to 352
- US computers attacked with flash drive
- Kenyan Keitany to make NYC Marathon debut
- BOK chief: World needs financial safety net
- UN chief offers anti-piracy options
- Apple schedules music-themed event for Sept. 1
- Chilean miners told to keep slim to squeeze out
- Kremlin foe jailed for non-compliance with police
- Rain lifts, vacationing Obamas dine out for lunch
- Devastating series of attacks across Iraq kills 55
- No Smoking: Cuba drops cigarettes from ration book
- Germany may prevent employer Facebook checks
- Rueda picks Ecuador squad to play 2 friendlies
- Former US offshore drilling chief expresses regret
- Boxer Toney makes high-risk move into MMA octagon
- Nigeria: Cholera epidemic death toll rises to 352
- Lebanon moves to address widespread use of weapons
- Mexico: gang likely killed 72 migrants at ranch
- European royals attend Greek island wedding
- 'What a Wonderful World' songwriter Weiss dies
- Dementieva moves into quarterfinals of Pilot Pen
- BOK chief: World needs financial safety net
- Chavez's popularity down in Venezuela, polls finds
- Canadian police arrest couple on terrorism charges
- Kremlin foe jailed for noncompliance with police
- Body of junta leader's son repatriated to Guinea
- Crude settles above $72 a barrel
- Grondona: Batista near certain to lead Argentina
- Drug cartel suspected in massacre of 72 migrants
- Reputed mobster linked to US scam admits guilt
- Obama to address nation to mark end of Iraq combat
- US beats Greece 87-59 in last game before worlds
- PR police raid homes to serve 90 drug warrants
- Restoring sight with new type of artificial cornea
- UK woman says sorry for dumping cat in trash
- Where are you? A rundown of Facebook's Places
- NYC suspect believed to volunteer for faith group
- Yemeni separatists call for Gulf Cup cancellation
- Rome honors 50th anniversary of 1960 Olympics
- Attack in Yemen's tense south kills 4 soldiers
- Dollar mixed as US data suggest economy weaker
- Stocks recover following weak home sales report
- Wheat prices backtrack; other commodities mixed
- US man charged in Facebook stalking case
- Witnesses: Execs knew of woes at financier's bank
- Canadian police arrest couple on terrorism charges
- Source: Dell plans sweeter 3Par bid after HP trump
- Doctor for Armstrong's team denies doping claims
- Attacks in Iraq kill 55, raise fears of insurgents
- Electric 'Buckeye Bullet' aims for speed record
- UN confirms tree in clash was Israeli
- 9/11 families, others rally in favor of NYC mosque
- Auxerre qualifies for Champions League
- Spurs beats Young Boys to reach Champions League
- Oil settles higher after 6 days of declines
- Tropical Storm Earl forms in the open Atlantic
- FC Copenhagen into Champions League on away goals
- Mass. student appeals ruling in song-sharing case
- Attacks in Iraq kill 56, raise fears of insurgents
- Bad news on homes, goods adds to air of recession
- NY approves new neighbor for Empire State Building
- Doc for Armstrong's USPS team denies doping claims
- English Football Results
- Carnegie Mellon to suspend Greek masters program
- Zilina reaches Champions League for 1st time
- Officials: CIA drones may target Yemen terrorists
- Man accused in US identity theft scam
- Ajax beats Dynamo to advance to Champions League
- Border station's fate draws Napolitano to Montana
- Spurs, Zilina reach Champions League for 1st time
- UN patrols were not informed about rapes
- NYC allows new neighbor for Empire State Building
- UN confirms tree in clash on Israeli land
- Man held without bail in NYC cab driver stabbing
- Wednesday's Champions League Results
- Spurs, Zilina reach Champions League for 1st time
- With new rules, judge sets path for Lindsay Lohan
- Williams reprimanded over ski trip by province
- Juventus has high hopes after complete overhaul
- Inter remains the favorite in Serie A
- AC Milan begins new era under Allegri
- Roma set to remain Inter's top challenger
- Inter appears just as strong without Mourinho
- Bond yields edge higher as economic fears ebb
- Everton, Fulham, Newcastle advance in League Cup
- Army: Soldiers plotted to kill Afghan civilians
- Croatia 'keeper Pletikosa to join Spurs on loan
- Doctor took suicide note to spare golfer's family
- Keith Richards, Jay-Z to give talks at NY library
- Nevada man gets 20 years for shaking baby
- Pilot Pen Results
- Band pays counseling for US fans who saw suicide
- Church helps son of ex-Cuban leader leave for US
- Miners' deep motivation: Stay slim or stay in mine
- PGA Tour playoff begin at Barclays
- Mexico police arrest bricklayer in German slaying
- Family marks anniversary of Sen. Kennedy's death
- UN says Congo rapes not mentioned to patrols
- Kane welcomes evolution of women's golf
- Prosecutors get results of Gibson investigation
- Mexico beginning crackdown on antibiotic sales
- Australian PM contender frustrates key legislators
- Key device in Gulf spill didn't get recertified
- Today In History
- NY mosque developer claims classic NYC background
- Author of disputed CIA book kills self on accident
- Republican Party civil war rages in US
- Marines pour resources into mental health care
- Henson donates original Kermit to Smithsonian
- Napolitano: border crossing dilemma 'solvable'
- Library gives Nazi papers to US Archives
- New Lutheran group likely to rise from gay discord
- Signs of a mixed recovery along hurricane highway
- Police say more may have been tortured
- AP IMPACT: Katrina a tale of SBA failure
- Air New Zealand annual earnings down but profit up
- UK declassifies file on glamorous German spy
- Canadian sentenced for selling fake cancer drug
- Gunmen stop bus in southern Philippines, kill 4
- Japan PM to face fight for ruling party leadership
- Venezuela prez spends 5 hours with Fidel Castro
- Chefs Folse, Tramonto team up in New Orleans
- Four-run 5th puts Taiwan in international final
- Isabel Toledo shows off Payless shoe collection
- Diverse cultures contributed to New Mexico's art
- Asbury Park, New Jersey's Glory Days are back
- Vineyard tours take visitors from grape to glass
- Tokyo, old and new, can be enjoyed on the cheap
- Hawaiian Air to begin SKorea route Jan. 12
- Exploring Ecuador without the Galapagos Islands?
- Mexico's Pemex sells $1 billion in bonds
- WNBA Playoff Glance
- Google plugs free PC-to-phone calling into e-mail
- Tongue twist: US race call is merry, marital mess
- Dream upset top-seeded Mystics in Game 1, 95-90
- Tax officials keep 'Crocodile Dundee' in Australia
- 2 arrested in US at 'Shop With a Cop' day
- United Daily News: Rebuilding people's trust
- Japan PM to face fight for ruling party leadership
- LA says only 41 pot dispensaries can stay open
- Islanders beat FAS 4-1 in CONCACAF Champions
- Asian shares snap losing streak despite poor data
- Davis takes out medalist Wilson in US Amateur
- Cruz Azul beat Real Salt Lake 5-4
- Nobelists call for Obama to visit Hiroshima
- China Life first-half profit up 7.4 percent
- Danielle in Atlantic becomes a stronger hurricane
- American League Leaders
- Hernandez pitches Seattle to 4-2 win, split of DH
- Mexico state to boost pay of state police
- Mexico calls up Hernandez for friendly
- Rockies overcome 9-run deficit, stun Braves 12-10
- U.S. arms sales to return to normal track: Taiwan official
- Reports: NKorean leader may be visiting China
- Talk of the day -- Teenage shooting suspect blames discrimination
- Commercial Times: Raising pay while in debt?
- Air NZ profit jumps on lower fuel hedging losses
- China says airport not responsible for plane crash
- Cardozo leads Monterrey past Sounders, 2-0
- Value of NFL teams falls in tough economy
- Hong Kong seeks answers to Manila hostage deaths
- Asian shares snap losing streak but gains modest
- NFL moving toward 18-game season
- More women in political spotlight, but gap remains
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- AUO will not plead guilty: defense lawyer
- Oil rises to near $73 amid stronger stock markets
- Mazda, Ford to invest $350 million in Thai plant
- Pakistan floods threaten 3 towns as levee fails
- Pea-sized frogs found in Borneo carnivorous plants
- Economic Daily News: Calling for green taxes
- Air China says first-half profit up 60 percent
- Reds beat Giants 12-11 in 12 innings
- Carter in NKorea in bid to release jailed American
- Japan to rally pro-whaling nations for ending ban
- Former editor of Indonesia Playboy faces jail time
- 10 Vietnamese saved after 2 days lost at sea
- Militants kill 8 policeman in northern Afghanistan
- FSC to prioritize policy on financial leasing companies
- Rotating statue of late Turkmen dictator removed
- MOFA hopes to see Canada visa-free treatment by year-end
- Japan's Yano looking to sign with Freiburg
- Electric motorbike subsidy to be extended for another year
- Militants kill 8 policeman in northern Afghanistan
- Palestinians set cars ablaze in east Jerusalem
- Diageo full-year profit up 1.5 pct
- Big in China: Brands import foreign celebrities
- Ahold reports 3 percent rise in Q2 profits
- Iraqi police say 6 guards killed in ambush
- Taiwan hopes for 'flexible approach' in AUO case: MOFA
- Jackie Chan's Tweets on Manila bus deaths draw ire
- South African police ordered not to join strike
- Teachers in northeast China say Kim has visited
- Diageo full-year profit up 1.5 percent
- Chile faces unique challenge in maintaining miners
- German consumer confidence strong
- Taiwan shares close down 0.61 percent
- Fugitive tycoon says he's returning to UK
- L'Oreal upbeat after strong 1st half performance
- Euro up against the dollar after German report
- NKorea's Kim visits Chinese school, teachers say
- India's PM tells police to change Kashmir strategy
- Fugitive tycoon says he's returning to UK
- Interview: Woods' ex-wife went 'through hell'
- Philippine leader vows punishment in bus hijack
- Spain revises Q2 growth figure upward
- Hussey's India trips valuable experience for WCup
- Activists detained ahead of U2's Moscow concert
- Ground zero's boundaries evolve in mosque debate
- China may notify WTO of ECFA: official
- Police: 6 Sunni fighters killed in ambush in Iraq
- Sony working on 3-D TVs that don't need glasses
- China shares rebound after Wall Street rise
- Rogge says Youth Olympics to have better athletes
- Oil rises above $73 amid stronger stock markets
- Dutch state bank ABN Amro reports H1 loss
- Hussey's India trips valuable experience for WCup
- Wallabies recall Cooper for Springbok battle
- BP ruled out bid for drilling off Greenland
- Ahold reports 3 percent rise in Q2 profits
- World stocks rise but weak data tempers gains
- Iran proposes to produce nuclear fuel with Russia
- German consumer confidence rises
- One-sixth of high school freshmen are Internet addicts: hospital
- ECFA will contribute to regional peace and stability: official
- Novartis takes control of eye care firm Alcon
- Chelsea bids to extend stunning scoring form
- Deep-sea images reveal colorful life off Indonesia
- Report: Ballack not yet fit for Germany
- Danielle getting stronger, heading toward Bermuda
- Kaohsiung magistrate sues environmental activists
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Ford furthers Asia push in India and Thailand
- Philippines: economy grew 7.9 percent in 2Q
- German foreign minister visits Serbia
- Hapoel Tel Aviv to move home for Champions League
- Poland arrests US citizen wanted for pedophilia
- World stocks rise but growth concerns temper gains
- Britain urges clutter-cutting war on excess signs
- Egypt power cuts deepen suffering in fasting month
- Taiwan stock market to have first Chinese listing
- Immigrants to UK down 4 percent last year
- 3 Spaniards killed in Afghanistan brought home
- Mancienne rejoins Wolves on loan
- Taiwan student wins 'best of the best' red dot design award
- Mayoral candidate to promote Kaohsiung as national film hub
- Belgian arrested in Thailand on child sex charges
- France coach Blanc calls up Gameiro
- Exotic dancer gets SAfrica debt law changed
- Bank of China first-half profit up 27 percent
- Springboks, Wallabies hope to end losing records
- ECFA to help with Taiwan's FTA efforts: Japanese expert
- Rogge says Youth Olympics to have better athletes
- Japanese animated film director Kon dies at 46
- China's ICBC first half profit up 27 percent
- Indians remember Mother Teresa on birth centennial
- England to play 1st test match at Southampton
- Pegatron to acquire two electronics component firms in China
- Italy: Explosion near anti-Mafia magistrate's home
- China Unicom profit down 62 percent on 3G roll-out
- South Africa and Pakistan to play fundraising game
- NZ reports 15 swine flu deaths as toll rises
- England and Pakistan take early lunch on day 1
- Fiery attack by football fans draws inquiry
- Stock futures climb ahead of weekly jobs report
- Inspection team positive about England bid
- New-look Madrid opens league campaign at Mallorca
- Injury puts Adriano's Serie A return on hold
- Vice defense minister calls for transformation of defense institute
- German court finds HIV singer guilty
- Oil rises above $73 amid stronger stock markets
- Iran proposes to produce nuclear fuel with Russia
- Indian weightlifters set to return to competition
- New-look Madrid opens league campaign at Mallorca
- Magazine digest -- Tough discipline makes Taiwan Taxi industry leader
- Taiwan, China discussing joint thesaurus project: president
- Udinese's Di Natale rejects Juventus move
- Briton arrested in Romania for child sex abuse
- South Africans protest nationwide for higher pay
- Cambodia builds protest park far from gov't center
- American tourists expected to return to Paris
- Barcelona loans Sanchez to Getafe for 1 year
- Malaysia's Sime Darby posts second quarterly loss
- Police: Man coached boy, 8, to swear on video
- Polish cargo plane lands on belly in Estonia
- German demonstrators halt giant railway project
- Petacchi on Vuelta team despite doping questions
- Taiwan Q2 steel production value up 17.4 percent
- 2 Greek fighter jets collide in mid-air
- 603-pound Thai woman leaves home after 3 years
- 21 suspected militants go on trial in Indonesia
- Serie A Glance
- German FM to Serbia: Kosovo's independence reality
- France coach Blanc calls up Gameiro
- Migrants turn to the sea to enter US illegally
- American tourists expected to return to Paris
- Warsaw leaders discuss future of divisive cross
- Nigeria announces power grid sale, repair
- Stock futures mixed ahead of weekly jobs report
- Ukraine officials suspected in missing editor case
- Taiwan manufacturers cautious about economic outlook: poll
- Pakistan opts to bowl after winning toss at Lord's
- Nigeria announces power grid sale, repair
- New South Africa coach mixes youth and experience
- Cambodia halves sentence for Russian sex convict
- Serial stabbings suspect extradited to Michigan
- More investment, jobs needed to close wealth gap: premier
- Spaniards rethink Afghanistan after fatal shooting
- Wenger confirms signing of defender Squillaci
- Ponting sees weakness in England batting for Ashes
- New jobless claims drop for first time in 4 weeks
- Vote coming on funds for 2 NY trade center towers
- PetroChina says 1H profit up 29 percent
- Stock futures climb after drop in jobless claims
- Fugitive Turkish Cypriot tycoon returns to UK
- Schalke and Bremen target first Bundesliga wins
- Dell says 3Par accepts its hiked $1.52B buyout bid
- New jobless claims drop for first time in 4 weeks
- Premier hails breakthrough in probe of gangland murder
- Ohio BMV restricts Puerto Rican birth certificates
- Chelsea bids to extend stunning scoring form
- Denmark to play the Czech Republic in friendly
- Serial stabbings suspect being sent to Michigan
- German prosecutors charge terror suspect
- German court finds HIV singer guilty
- Israeli military lawyer: Flotilla raid justified
- Mother Teresa remembered on centenary of her birth
- Sam Mendes to direct Kevin Spacey in "Richard III"
- Alex Ramirez sets Japan baseball record
- Dell says 3Par accepts its hiked $1.52B buyout bid
- Dyson boosts Ryder Cup hopes at Gleneagles
- Police: Shark sighting a practical joke
- Greece appoints 3 advisers on banking sector
- Iniesta, Torres back in Spain squad after injuries
- Paris archbishop concerned about Gypsy crackdown
- French diet guru Michel Montignac dies
- Second-choice Americans play at basketball worlds
- Ukraine officials suspected in missing editor case
- Saudi cleric slammed over fatwa on women cashiers
- Afghan leader criticizes US withdrawal timeline
- Marseille and Lyon set to play new signings
- Uzbekistan destroys half a ton of heroin
- Stocks climb after drop in weekly jobless claims
- German demonstrators halt giant railway project
- World stocks rise but growth concerns linger
- Schumacher shares Spa return with Barrichello
- Patent dispute spins around Cedar Fair's new ride
- Reports: Iran bars local coverage of opposition
- South African labor leader: Mandela home bugged
- One in 10 US mortgage holders faces foreclosure
- UK study: Nonreligious doctors hasten death more
- Pakistani Taliban hint at attacks on aid workers
- Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari last F1 teams standing
- Congo: Army needs help to stop mass rape attacks
- Gay targets second fastest 100m ever at Van Damme
- 2 Greek fighter jets collide in mid-air; 1 dead
- UN urges donors to help Sri Lanka's war displaced
- Paris archbishop concerned about Gypsy crackdown
- Fire razes historic warrior king site in Zimbabwe
- World Badminton Championships Results
- German court finds HIV singer guilty; no jail time
- Russia's main party urges Medvedev to save forest
- Summary Box: German consumer confidence rises
- Doctor cleared of deceit in rugby injury scam
- Yunlin magistrate backs down on threat to protest in Taipei
- US: One in 10 with a mortgage faces foreclosure
- Interpol: 80 Africa arrests over counterfeit drugs
- Cambodia halves sentence for Russian sex convict
- U.S. judicial officials visit Taiwan over ex-president's assets
- Warsaw leaders discuss future of divisive cross
- Attacks raise concerns in Northern Ireland
- South African labor leader: Mandela home bugged
- Hirose upsets top-seeded Wang at badminton worlds
- Extra cross-strait flights will not begin until mid-Sept: CAA
- Indians remember Mother Teresa on birth centennial
- Indians remember Mother Teresa on birth centennial
- Indians remember Mother Teresa on birth centennial
- Indians remember Mother Teresa on birth centennial
- Indians remember Mother Teresa on birth centennial
- Indians remember Mother Teresa on birth centennial
- Indians remember Mother Teresa on birth centennial
- New jobless claims drop for first time in 4 weeks
- New jobless claims drop for first time in 4 weeks
- New jobless claims drop for first time in 4 weeks
- New jobless claims drop for first time in 4 weeks
- New jobless claims drop for first time in 4 weeks
- New jobless claims drop for first time in 4 weeks
- German prosecutors charge terror suspect
- German prosecutors charge terror suspect
- German prosecutors charge terror suspect
- German prosecutors charge terror suspect
- German prosecutors charge terror suspect
- German prosecutors charge terror suspect
- Michel Platini refutes calls for video technology
- Michel Platini refutes calls for video technology
- Michel Platini refutes calls for video technology
- Michel Platini refutes calls for video technology
- Michel Platini refutes calls for video technology
- Michel Platini refutes calls for video technology
- Michel Platini refutes calls for video technology
- German FM to Serbia: Kosovo's independence reality
- German FM to Serbia: Kosovo's independence reality
- German FM to Serbia: Kosovo's independence reality
- German FM to Serbia: Kosovo's independence reality
- German FM to Serbia: Kosovo's independence reality
- German FM to Serbia: Kosovo's independence reality
- Dutch teen sailor reaches Canary Islands
- Dutch teen sailor reaches Canary Islands
- Dutch teen sailor reaches Canary Islands
- Dutch teen sailor reaches Canary Islands
- Dutch teen sailor reaches Canary Islands
- Dutch teen sailor reaches Canary Islands
- 76ers advise Nocioni to skip world championship
- 76ers advise Nocioni to skip world championship
- 76ers advise Nocioni to skip world championship
- 76ers advise Nocioni to skip world championship
- 76ers advise Nocioni to skip world championship
- 76ers advise Nocioni to skip world championship
- 76ers advise Nocioni to skip world championship
- Swiss firm recalls 'Liechtenschwein' piggy banks
- Swiss firm recalls 'Liechtenschwein' piggy banks
- Swiss firm recalls 'Liechtenschwein' piggy banks
- Swiss firm recalls 'Liechtenschwein' piggy banks
- Swiss firm recalls 'Liechtenschwein' piggy banks
- Swiss firm recalls 'Liechtenschwein' piggy banks
- German demonstrators halt giant railway project
- German demonstrators halt giant railway project
- German demonstrators halt giant railway project
- German demonstrators halt giant railway project
- German demonstrators halt giant railway project
- German demonstrators halt giant railway project
- Strauss falls as England reaches 39-1 at tea
- Strauss falls as England reaches 39-1 at tea
- Strauss falls as England reaches 39-1 at tea
- Strauss falls as England reaches 39-1 at tea
- Strauss falls as England reaches 39-1 at tea
- Strauss falls as England reaches 39-1 at tea
- Strauss falls as England reaches 39-1 at tea
- Scolari allowed to coach after cursing accusation
- Scolari allowed to coach after cursing accusation
- Scolari allowed to coach after cursing accusation
- Scolari allowed to coach after cursing accusation
- Scolari allowed to coach after cursing accusation
- Scolari allowed to coach after cursing accusation
- Scolari allowed to coach after cursing accusation
- Fugitive Turkish Cypriot tycoon returns to UK
- Fugitive Turkish Cypriot tycoon returns to UK
- Fugitive Turkish Cypriot tycoon returns to UK
- Fugitive Turkish Cypriot tycoon returns to UK
- Fugitive Turkish Cypriot tycoon returns to UK
- Fugitive Turkish Cypriot tycoon returns to UK
- Fugitive Turkish Cypriot tycoon returns to UK
- Fugitive Turkish Cypriot tycoon returns to UK
- Fugitive Turkish Cypriot tycoon returns to UK
- Fugitive Turkish Cypriot tycoon returns to UK
- Fugitive Turkish Cypriot tycoon returns to UK
- Fugitive Turkish Cypriot tycoon returns to UK
- Strauss falls as England reaches 39-1 at tea
- Strauss falls as England reaches 39-1 at tea
- Strauss falls as England reaches 39-1 at tea
- Strauss falls as England reaches 39-1 at tea
- Strauss falls as England reaches 39-1 at tea
- Strauss falls as England reaches 39-1 at tea
- Strauss falls as England reaches 39-1 at tea
- Gay targets second fastest 100m ever at Van Damme
- Gay targets second fastest 100m ever at Van Damme
- Gay targets second fastest 100m ever at Van Damme
- Gay targets second fastest 100m ever at Van Damme
- Gay targets second fastest 100m ever at Van Damme
- Gay targets second fastest 100m ever at Van Damme
- Gay targets second fastest 100m ever at Van Damme
- Paris archbishop concerned about Gypsy crackdown
- Paris archbishop concerned about Gypsy crackdown
- Paris archbishop concerned about Gypsy crackdown
- Paris archbishop concerned about Gypsy crackdown
- Paris archbishop concerned about Gypsy crackdown
- Paris archbishop concerned about Gypsy crackdown
- Pakistani Taliban hint at attacks on aid workers
- Pakistani Taliban hint at attacks on aid workers
- Pakistani Taliban hint at attacks on aid workers
- Pakistani Taliban hint at attacks on aid workers
- Pakistani Taliban hint at attacks on aid workers
- Pakistani Taliban hint at attacks on aid workers
- Pakistani Taliban hint at attacks on aid workers
- Reports: Iran bars local coverage of opposition
- Reports: Iran bars local coverage of opposition
- Reports: Iran bars local coverage of opposition
- Reports: Iran bars local coverage of opposition
- Reports: Iran bars local coverage of opposition
- Reports: Iran bars local coverage of opposition
- Mother Teresa remembered on centenary of her birth
- Mother Teresa remembered on centenary of her birth
- Mother Teresa remembered on centenary of her birth
- Mother Teresa remembered on centenary of her birth
- Mother Teresa remembered on centenary of her birth
- Mother Teresa remembered on centenary of her birth
- Local banks' non-performing loan ratio dips to record low
- Dell says 3Par accepts its hiked $1.52B buyout bid
- Dell says 3Par accepts its hiked $1.52B buyout bid
- Dell says 3Par accepts its hiked $1.52B buyout bid
- Dell says 3Par accepts its hiked $1.52B buyout bid
- Dell says 3Par accepts its hiked $1.52B buyout bid
- Dell says 3Par accepts its hiked $1.52B buyout bid
- Drug cartel suspected in massacre of 72 migrants
- Drug cartel suspected in massacre of 72 migrants
- Drug cartel suspected in massacre of 72 migrants
- Drug cartel suspected in massacre of 72 migrants
- Drug cartel suspected in massacre of 72 migrants
- Drug cartel suspected in massacre of 72 migrants
- New-look Madrid opens league campaign at Mallorca
- New-look Madrid opens league campaign at Mallorca
- New-look Madrid opens league campaign at Mallorca
- New-look Madrid opens league campaign at Mallorca
- New-look Madrid opens league campaign at Mallorca
- New-look Madrid opens league campaign at Mallorca
- New-look Madrid opens league campaign at Mallorca
- Romania: 3 ex-rail executives charged with fraud
- Romania: 3 ex-rail executives charged with fraud
- Dutch teen sailor reaches Canary Islands
- Dutch teen sailor reaches Canary Islands
- Dutch teen sailor reaches Canary Islands
- Dutch teen sailor reaches Canary Islands
- Dutch teen sailor reaches Canary Islands
- Dutch teen sailor reaches Canary Islands
- Hurricane Danielle heading toward Bermuda
- Hurricane Danielle heading toward Bermuda
- Hurricane Danielle heading toward Bermuda
- Hurricane Danielle heading toward Bermuda
- Hurricane Danielle heading toward Bermuda
- Hurricane Danielle heading toward Bermuda
- Pakistani Taliban hint at attacks on aid workers
- Pakistani Taliban hint at attacks on aid workers
- Pakistani Taliban hint at attacks on aid workers
- Pakistani Taliban hint at attacks on aid workers
- Pakistani Taliban hint at attacks on aid workers
- Pakistani Taliban hint at attacks on aid workers
- Pakistani Taliban hint at attacks on aid workers
- Card table dance costs Caesars Palace $250K
- Card table dance costs Caesars Palace $250K
- Card table dance costs Caesars Palace $250K
- Card table dance costs Caesars Palace $250K
- Card table dance costs Caesars Palace $250K
- Card table dance costs Caesars Palace $250K
- Drug cartel suspected in massacre of 72 migrants
- Drug cartel suspected in massacre of 72 migrants
- Drug cartel suspected in massacre of 72 migrants
- Drug cartel suspected in massacre of 72 migrants
- Drug cartel suspected in massacre of 72 migrants
- Drug cartel suspected in massacre of 72 migrants
- Philippine leader vows punishment in bus hijack
- Philippine leader vows punishment in bus hijack
- Philippine leader vows punishment in bus hijack
- Philippine leader vows punishment in bus hijack
- Philippine leader vows punishment in bus hijack
- Philippine leader vows punishment in bus hijack
- Philippine leader vows punishment in bus hijack
- Philippine leader vows punishment in bus hijack
- Auschwitz memorial acquires Nazi medical devices
- Auschwitz memorial acquires Nazi medical devices
- Auschwitz memorial acquires Nazi medical devices
- Auschwitz memorial acquires Nazi medical devices
- Auschwitz memorial acquires Nazi medical devices
- Auschwitz memorial acquires Nazi medical devices
- Medvedev halts road building over forest concerns
- Saudi cleric slammed over fatwa on women cashiers
- Pietersen says he's 'nowhere near' top form
- Pakistani Taliban hint at attacks on aid workers
- Michel Platini refutes calls for video technology
- Underwood, Paisley to host CMA awards show in Nov.
- Woods plays his best round of the year
- Dutch teen sailor reaches Canary Islands
- Flying Fish Museum of Memories
- Gov't welcomes suspected teenage hitman's surrender
- HK mourns for Manila hostage victims
- N.Korea's Kim visits Chinese school: teachers
- Gap between rich and poor not too wide: CEPD
- Taiwan hopes for 'flexible approach' in AUO case
- FSC to prioritize policy on financial leasing firms
- Official: China may notify WTO of ECFA pact
- Taiwan beats Japan in youth baseball
- Kaohsiung as film hub
- Taipei's former port Dadaocheng strives to regain past glory
- Golf in India ready to tee off after Atwal's U.S. triumph
- Heists, terror plots expose weapons threat to Indonesia
- U.S. leaves behind murky picture in Iraq
- S.Africa wants to join so-called BRIC nations
- India allows telecom imports after 8-month ban
- Mazda, Ford to invest US$350m in Thai plant
- Small gains in U.S. stocks lift Asian markets
- Wall Street rebounds despite grim data on housing market
- Oil prices higher in Asian trade as U.S. dollar becomes weaker
- U.S. dollar holds firm against yen
- Wired youth forget how to write in China and Japan
- In Afghan vote, the young aim to change face of parliament
- Museum gift shops bring creative ideas to the market
- We need a welfare state we can believe in - and afford
- KMT's poverty of vision impoverishing Taiwan
- Chile faces challenge in rescuing miners
- Japan PM to face fight for ruling party leadership
- China says airport not responsible for plane crash
- Pakistan floods threaten 3 towns as levee fails
- Russian jailed
- Pro-whaling nations
- Carter in bid to release jailed American
- Mother Teresa remembered on her birth centenary
- Drug cartel suspected in massacre of 72 migrants
- Militants kill 8 policemen in northern Afghanistan
- Political spotlight
- Australian PM contender frustrates key legislators
- Golden monument
- Rockies overcome 9-run deficit, stun Braves 12-10
- Hernandez pitches Seattle to 4-2 win and split of DH
- Dementieva leads seeds into New Haven quarter-finals
- Divorce is a sad time in my life: Tiger Woods
- Cultural richness draws visitors to Taiwan Pavilion
- National Concert Hall
- Taipei Fringe Festival
- National Palace Museum
- National Science and Technology Museum
- NYC airport trades fast food for sit-down service
- Taste testers find little difference between the plant-based sugar substitute and its rivals
- Hollywood is looking younger than usual as child stars multiply
- Doherty's band Libertines in British comeback gig
- Emma Thompson on child rearing, screenwriting and acting
- Crocodile Dundee made 'prisoner of Australia' over tax bill
- 'Piranha 3D' is all about the body parts
- 'The Switch' is nice switch
- The Last Exorcism is alive and well
- Canada's Wickenheiser: 2014 Olympics will be last
- Brazil's unemployment for July lowest in 8 years
- Homeless Londoner breaks into prison cell exhibit
- Wallabies recall Cooper for Springbok battle
- English Football Fixtures
- Oil rises above $73 amid dollar weakness
- Europe Needs You! (If you're a goldsmith or cook)
- Benitez faces tough test early in Inter career
- Agency approves financing deal on 2 WTC towers
- US prosecutors won't retry Blagojevich brother
- Stocks are mixed as caution about recovery remains
- BP's chief executive will not testify next month
- Security Council demands end to rapes
- RIM seeks broad industry-gov't talks on encryption
- Serial stabbings suspect extradited to Michigan
- Heritage golf tourney moved back a week next year
- Wyclef Jean laments failed Haiti bid in song
- NKorea's reclusive Kim on unexpected China visit
- Europe up, US down as growth concerns linger
- England vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- Sharapova, Kuznetsova in tough US Open quarter
- Belgian FM says no EU enlargement fatigue
- Strauss falls as England reaches 39-1 at close
- Fears Taliban expanding in Afghan north, west
- Toyota recalls 1.1 million Corollas, Matrixes
- Lawyers: US financier didn't tap investor money
- Argentina's Nocioni to miss World Championship
- Madrid, Milan, Ajax to meet in Champions League
- Champions League Draw List
- Palestinians riot in east Jerusalem neighborhood
- 2 terrorism suspects appear in court in Canada
- SARU marks lock's 100th test with Matfield masks
- Congo: Army needs help to stop mass rape attacks
- Brazil candidate can't use Jackson song in jingle
- Flying fish knocks paddler from US river race
- Judge says Rod Blagojevich retrial will be in 2011
- NY official: Stabbing suspect had war journals
- Kin offer $30K reward for return of stolen remains
- War planes to be the star in WWII museum expansion
- RIM seeks broad industry-gov't talks on encryption
- Serbia's Nenad Krstic banned 3 games after brawl
- BP exec avoids question on relief well completion
- FAA hits American with $24.2 million penalty
- UN examines communication failure in Congo rapes
- Will Forte leaving 'Saturday Night Live'
- Federer could meet Soderling in US Open quarters
- U.S. Open Draw
- Rates settle into tight range before Fed speech
- U.S. Open Seeds
- Gooch unconcerned by England's batting struggles
- Chinese dinosaur fossils making US debut in Ohio
- U.S. Open Withdrawals
- Spain extradites war crimes suspect to Bosnia
- Obama Iraq speech to signal shift to Afghan focus
- Pakistani flood victims return home to destruction
- Francesco Molinari secures Ryder Cup place
- 3 men charged with terrorism
- Hirose upsets top-seeded Wang at badminton worlds
- US man held in Times Square probe out of jail
- Report: buses carrying PAOK fans attacked
- Junta leader's dead son buried in Guinea
- Study: Upper layer of atmosphere shrinking
- Oil-rich but candlelit Nigeria seeks power upgrade
- Man charged with trying to break into Hilton home
- Yacht stolen from Mexico ends up on Florida coast
- Finch leads Johnnie Walker after opening round
- Toyota recalls 1.33 million Corollas, Matrixes
- Key Toyota recalls in the last year
- Serial stabbings suspect ordered held without bond
- Bin Laden's bodyguard warns of escalation in Yemen
- Dollar turns lower as markets wait for Bernanke
- Underwood, Paisley to host CMA Awards Nov. 10
- No trace of Beijing for US basketball in Turkey
- Mexico debates cash-sale limits to stop laundering
- Jury: No more child support for billionaire's kids
- Puerto Rican teachers strike over staff, funding
- Chilean president sells TV channel to Time Warner
- Heritage golf tourney moved back a week next year
- Couple gets jail for leaving baby in casino garage
- US man shocked over swearing kid video arrest
- Copper prices perk up on encouraging economic news
- Marine's defense to seek dismissal of Haditha case
- Stocks slip as caution about the economy returns
- Caroline Wozniacki into Pilot Pen semifinals
- Bernanke's top tool now may be power of persuasion
- Jury: No more child support for billionaire's kids
- HP raises offer for 3Par, trumping Dell's
- Another sex abuse suit against Santa Rosa diocese
- Swiss halfway done giving UBS account info to US
- Elite Canadian officer waives hearing
- NY agency approves financing deal on 2 WTC towers
- Suge Knight, Kanye can't mediate shooting lawsuit
- Hurricane Danielle stronger, heads toward Bermuda
- No autotuning here, `American Idol' says
- Liverpool, Man City advance into Europa League
- Birmingham beats Rochdale to advance in League Cup
- Scarcity of jobs puts more at risk of foreclosure
- In Cuba, Richardson raises case of jailed American
- Sotomayor predicts WikiLeaks case in Supreme Court
- 15 injured in hard landing at Sacramento airport
- Buffett's company offers to buy rest of Wesco unit
- Mayor: JLo, Anthony want to build PR film studio
- No autotuning here, say `American Idol' producers
- Judge: Chris Brown doing 'great job' on probation
- Thursday's Europa League Results
- Accident brings scrutiny to Chile's mining system
- Some key dates related to 3Par and its suitors
- Afghan president questions US timeline for leaving
- Treasurys gain as stock market takes a turn lower
- Wozniacki wins US Open Series in walkover
- Los Angeles Zoo is home to 22 baby Komodo dragons
- 2nd sex abuse suit against Santa Rosa diocese
- Wozniacki reaches Pilot Pen semifinals in walkover
- For panel, details on BP's structure out of reach
- Drug cartel suspected in massacre of 72 migrants
- Sotomayor predicts WikiLeaks case in Supreme Court
- Experts: Drilling ban worked, may not be needed
- Mexico may get anti-laundering limit on cash sales
- Jamaica soldier gets death penalty for killings
- Lawyers: Texas financier didn't run Ponzi scheme
- Colorful Find: A rare, pink katydid
- Marine's defense to seek dismissal of Haditha case
- Empire State Bldg unlit for Mother Teresa's b'day
- AIDS activists file complaint against Larry Flynt
- Grenade explosion injures 16 at Mexican bar
- Suriname president falls ill, cedes power to No. 2
- 3 Canadian men charged with terrorism
- Margarito gets Texas license, fight with Pacquiao
- Woods shoots 65 for his best round of the year
- Margarito gets Texas license, fight with Pacquiao
- Woman to stand trial on charge of slicing DiCaprio
- Oram faces knee surgery, to miss Champions Trophy
- Japan consumer prices fall, deepening deflation
- AIDS activists file complaint against Larry Flynt
- New volume of Baldwin writings shows timelessness
- Huge cocaine stash found on ranch in Venezuela
- 'Censored' episode of 'Family Guy' for sale on DVD
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Money, horses, death and owls pack fall film slate
- Life since Katrina: 3 stories of survival
- US rightist rally on King speech site, anniversary
- Mayor seeks to calm cabbie, NYC after knife attack
- Best Sellers-Audio
- Celebrity birthdays for week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4
- Tennis star Wozniacki plans to apply to Yale
- Japan consumer prices, unemployment rate fall
- Oil cleanup both bonanza and bust
- Caribbean news briefs
- Albert Pujols hits 400th career home run
- Chinese dinosaur fossils to make US debut in Ohio
- Mexico frees ex-state police director in drug case
- Red carpet rolled out for Emmys
- After Sunday's Emmys, uncertainty for TV honors
- Man who performed baptisms sues Mormons
- Jury: No back child support for billionaire's kids
- Yelp testing 1-day sales of local coupons
- Mexico starts identifying 72 massacred migrants
- Nearly 400 StarKist Co. cannery workers lose jobs
- Betty White scores Emmy win for `SNL' hosting gig
- Bolivia seizes more ranch land from gov't opponent
- No longer dog days at the multiplex
- Skaggs takes another turn on his musical journey
- Fantasia vows to rise above the drama in her life
- Army contractor tells judge he accepted cash
- Review: `Mafia II,' `Kane & Lynch 2' get busted
- `Avatar' returns to 3-D theaters worldwide Friday
- Late-year outlook: Jon Stewart, and other books
- Where's Emmy? Past winners reveal hardware's home
- TV host dubbed Spanish Oprah pulls plug on show
- Edward, Jacob: Hey, we're not dead yet
- Review: `The Last Exorcism' startles naturally
- Review: Rob Reiner likes his nostalgic `Flipped'
- 5 most gripping films about possession
- Review: Little Big Town stronger on new effort
- Review: Usher's `Versus' is an uneven effort
- Review: Skaggs covers new ground with gospel album
- Katy Perry plots next album, does `MTV Unplugged'
- Music Review: Fantasia's 3rd album reveals little
- US prisoner in N. Korea seen as man of conviction
- Wiesel's `Sonderberg Case' is tale of family ties
- Colin Quinn tackles the world: no kidding
- Asian stocks down ahead of Bernanke's speech
- Empire State Bldg not lit for Mother Teresa
- US man pleads guilty in Obama anthrax hoax
- Jones leads Australia Comm Games team to India
- Empire State Bldg not lit for Mother Teresa b'day
- Somali who tried to hijack NZ plane gets 9 years
- Taiwan shares open marginally higher
- Toluca overwhelms Olimpia 4-0
- Wie has hole-in-one on way to three-stroke lead
- Tires of plane catch fire during landing in Calif.
- USA Today shaking up staff in 'radical' overhaul
- AP ENTERPRISE: Oil cleanup both bonanza and bust
- N. Korea releases Boston man held since Jan.
- LA authorities plan to use heat-beam ray in jail
- Tiger still deciding on a swing change
- Doctors look for orange-size lump, find 56-pounder
- Greens won't demand Cabinet post in Aussie gov't
- Most Asian stocks down ahead of Bernanke's speech
- Ganso to miss rest of season with knee injury
- NKorea releases American man held since January
- Watanabe, 1st head of Asian Development Bank, dies
- Gomes dropped from Brazil squad because of injury
- Yankees, Jay-Z team up on co-branded merchandise
- Baghdatis loses in Pilot Pen quarterfinal
- Mysgtery surrounds NKorea's Kim in China
- Mystery surrounds NKorean leader's trip to China
- China Times: All are responsible
- US man freed from N. Korea known as deep, affable
- StarKist: Phase 1 of cannery layoffs to start Sat.
- Mercury beats Silver Stars in playoff opener
- Talk of the day -- Cross-strait investment enters new stage
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Rodriguez goes 7 innings, Astros sweep Phillies
- New video gives tour of trapped miners' refuge
- NKorea releases American imprisoned since January
- Japan declares end to foot-and-mouth epidemic
- Hurricane Danielle swells could reach US coast
- Asian stocks lower ahead of Bernanke's speech
- National League Leaders
- Peralta, Laird homer as Tigers beat Blue Jays 7-1
- DNA shows dead man is not suspected Aussie killer
- Japan's jobless rate falls, but deflation persists
- Moller named chairman of New Zealand Cricket
- Saprissa defeats Marathon 4-1
- Joe Public draws 1-1 with Municiapal
- Oil falls to near $73 as stock markets retreat
- Snapshot of economy about to get a lot bleaker
- US ambassador to Malta crashes car; passenger dies
- Grenade explodes in Bangkok hotel-shopping complex
- Asian stocks mixed ahead of Bernanke's speech
- Astros complete 4-game sweep of Phillies
- Commercial Times: Things that are more important than money
- Argentine student receives scholarship from ROC mission
- Official: 7 killed in Turkish landslide
- Cavs deal with Chinese investors falls apart
- Investors pay C$2B for ING's Canadian properties
- Australian kingmakers to see budget projections
- New video gives tour of trapped miners' refuge
- Japan automakers report solid production for July
- 5 killed in northern Afghanistan market bombing
- U.N.: 1 million more displaced in Pakistan floods
- Hurricane Danielle becomes Category 3 storm
- UN: Rwandan attacks on Hutus could be genocide
- Saab owner Spyker posts (EURO)139 million loss in 1H
- Taiwan becomes full IATTC member
- China warns US against selling Taiwan radars
- Kenya's new charter takes effect
- Looking at lessons that can be learned from Iraq
- HK rallies around family torn by Manila hijacking
- NKorean leader's trip spurs succession speculation
- Sri Lanka determined to end India final hex
- Japan gives rare tour of gallows to spur debate
- Japan names team for Paraguay, Guatemala matches
- Chinese man with no arms plays piano with toes
- Japan automakers report solid production growth
- Kenya gets new American-style constitution
- The "new Dubai"? Libya open for business
- Sri Lanka determined to end India final hex
- Barcelona reaches deal to sign Mascherano
- China hits Philippines over flag for slain gunman
- Taiwan shares close up 0.43 percent
- Oil falls to near $73 as stock markets waver
- Sudan leader attends Kenya constitution ceremony
- Rod Blagojevich headed for retrial without brother
- Matfield to retire after 2011 World Cup
- China shares rise but earnings temper gains
- The 'new Dubai'? Libya open for business
- Euro climbs on dollar ahead of Bernanke speech
- Australian police, Facebook crack child porn ring
- British Q2 economic growth revised up to 1.2 pct
- UN: Attacks on Hutus in 1990s could be genocide
- Austria reports 2 cases of superbug gene
- US political ads increase _ mostly negative ones
- Taiwan to hold job fair in U.S. to lure expatriates back home
- President backs cautious attitude toward Chinese students
- Hurricane Danielle becomes Category 4 storm
- On Martha's Vineyard, Obamas savor local produce
- U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
- Key absences mark mountain-heavy Spanish Vuelta
- Greece coach Kazlauskas slams FIBA punishment
- Hurricane Danielle reaches 135 mph in Atlantic
- Saab owner Spyker posts H1 loss as sales slump
- World stocks lower ahead of Bernanke's speech
- Nails extracted from abused Sri Lankan maid
- SPIN METER: What Biden didn't mention on stimulus
- Serbia coach Ivkovic devastated by suspensions
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- German foreign minister says Bosnia needs reform
- UN: 1 million more displaced by Pakistan floods
- Alonso fastest in rain-soaked Belgian practice
- 44 Germans injured when horses panic in night ride
- Man to appear in court for Greek island rapes
- Gunmen kidnap son-in-law of Pakistan army general
- Giant railway project proceeds despite protests
- Nails, needles removed from abused Sri Lankan maid
- 11 killed in landslide in Turkey
- Baby tiger found stuffed in bag at Thai airport
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Blue Bulls player arrested after policeman's death
- American arrested in India denies killing mother
- World stocks lower ahead of Bernanke speech
- Facebook, YouTube used as weapons in Kashmir fight
- Chandhok first F1 driver to test out Korean track
- Hurricane Danielle up to 135 mph winds in Atlantic
- Taiwanese man faces prison in missile part case
- Myanmar generals shed uniforms ahead of election
- Nigeria teens sold for prostitution in Ivory Coast
- Boeing once again delays first deliveries of 787
- Bikini-clad strippers protest church in rural US
- Five candidates win British Council scholarships
- Swiss club Neuchatel fires coach Jean-Michel Aeby
- 2 injured when plane skids off runway in Iran
- Man City's strong start can't quell player unrest
- Vatican: Church defends rights of Gypsies
- Austria's Hypo sees half-year losses triple
- Kaohsiung should treat China as business partner: strategist
- UN: 1 million more displaced by Pakistan floods
- Chinese police say they'll pay terror informants
- 3Par accepts new bid from Dell worth $1.8 billion
- Tiffany 2Q net income rises 19 pct on rising sales
- Pop diva named ambassador for Taiwan pavilion at Shanghai expo
- Stocks head for slightly higher opening before GDP
- UN: Attacks on Hutus in 1990s could be genocide
- Ballack out of Germany squad
- Site of Red Baron's first WWI mission located
- China to inspect airline safety in wake of crash
- Holdout juror at Blagojevich trial explains vote
- UN panel chides France on Gypsy deportations
- Trial wrapping up for Croat generals
- Court ensures Indian teams for Commonwealth Games
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Spanish singer Julio Iglesias marries in secret
- Economy picked up momentum in July: CEPD
- Tiffany 2Q net income rises 19 pct on rising sales
- Denmark's Baun reaches semis at badminton worlds
- Ukraine: no grain export limits through Sept. 15
- Former FEMA head: Govt didn't tell all on Katrina
- Homemade bombs kill 3 US troops in Afghanistan
- Court ensures Indian teams for Commonwealth Games
- Inspirational Amir keeps England to 97-5 at lunch
- Taiwan, China to discuss cultural agreements next year: SEF chair
- England vs. Pakistan Scores
- Juventus to meet Man City in Europa League
- Oil up slightly above $73 as eyes turn to Bernanke
- Spanish League at a glance
- Boeing again delays first deliveries of 787
- Top police officials removed in Indian Kashmir
- Magazine digest -- Banker's wife changes Taipei's landscape with art
- Amir becomes most successful 18-year-old bowler
- Man City's strong start can't quell player unrest
- Detroit rapper wins Eminem-hosted freestyle battle
- Brawl leaves 2 top teams reeling from suspensions
- Vatican greets Muslims as Ramadan ends
- Blue Bulls player arrested after policeman's death
- Jeremain Lens keeps place in Netherlands squad
- US economy slows to 1.6 pct as trade gap widens
- Economy slows to 1.6 percent as trade gap widens
- Amir becomes most successful 18-year-old bowler
- Mexican TV network: car explodes next to office
- NYC cabbie-slash suspect is taken to psych ward
- US economy slows to 1.6 pct as trade gap widens
- Polish bishop says divisive cross should be moved
- Europe probes swine flu shot, narcolepsy link
- Stock futures point to higher opening; Bonds slip
- New video gives tour of trapped miners' refuge
- Intesa Sanpaolo Q2 profits up 95 percent
- Philippine fire leaves thousands homeless
- Bosnia: Bodies of Srebrenica victims found at dump
- First lady to depart on humanitarian trip to Haiti
- Deutsche Bahn completes takeover of Arriva
- Aide to top Shiite cleric: Buy ice for Iraq's poor
- Raines trigger landslide in Turkey, 12 killed
- NYC cabbie-slash suspect is taken to psych ward
- German court turns down injunction against YouTube
- 3Par accepts new bid from Dell worth $1.69 billion
- Taiwan to target sectors to counter FTA among China, Japan, S. Korea
- Rains trigger landslide in Turkey, 12 killed
- Advocaat names squad for Euro 2012 qualifiers
- Car bomb explodes in Mexico where 72 bodies found
- HP boosts bid for 3Par to $1.88B, topping Dell
- Stocks open higher after GDP report; bonds slip
- Europa League Draw List
- McGinley: Mongomerie facing 'real dilemma'
- Bulgaria names squad to face England, Montenegro
- US, world stocks edge up due to US growth data
- UK researchers: Prisons breeding new terrorists
- Benanke: Fed will take action if economy falters
- Intel warns 3Q results will miss expectations
- UN panel: minorities in Iran face discrimination
- "Canadian Idol" terror suspect in court
- 3 kingmakers mull Australia's next government
- World Badminton Championships Results
- Boeing again delays first delivery of 787
- Hidayat beats top seed Lee at badminton worlds
- Nigeria teens sold for prostitution in Ivory Coast
- Germany to decide on nuke plants by late September
- Aide to top Shiite cleric: Buy ice for Iraq's poor
- Germany opens Euro 2012 qualifying without Ballack
- Stocks rise after better GDP report; Bonds slip
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Economic growth slows to 1.6 pct. in the spring
- Economic growth slows to 1.6 pct. in the spring
- Economic growth slows to 1.6 pct. in the spring
- Economic growth slows to 1.6 pct. in the spring
- Economic growth slows to 1.6 pct. in the spring
- Economic growth slows to 1.6 pct. in the spring
- Coach K tries again to put US on top of the world
- Coach K tries again to put US on top of the world
- Coach K tries again to put US on top of the world
- Coach K tries again to put US on top of the world
- Coach K tries again to put US on top of the world
- Coach K tries again to put US on top of the world
- Coach K tries again to put US on top of the world
- Bernanke: Fed will take action if economy falters
- Bernanke: Fed will take action if economy falters
- Bernanke: Fed will take action if economy falters
- Bernanke: Fed will take action if economy falters
- Bernanke: Fed will take action if economy falters
- Bernanke: Fed will take action if economy falters
- Coach K tries again to put US on top of the world
- Coach K tries again to put US on top of the world
- Coach K tries again to put US on top of the world
- Coach K tries again to put US on top of the world
- Coach K tries again to put US on top of the world
- Coach K tries again to put US on top of the world
- Coach K tries again to put US on top of the world
- Teenage Amir wrecks England batting in Lord's test
- Teenage Amir wrecks England batting in Lord's test
- Teenage Amir wrecks England batting in Lord's test
- Teenage Amir wrecks England batting in Lord's test
- Teenage Amir wrecks England batting in Lord's test
- Teenage Amir wrecks England batting in Lord's test
- Teenage Amir wrecks England batting in Lord's test
- Teenage Amir wrecks England batting in Lord's test
- Teenage Amir wrecks England batting in Lord's test
- Teenage Amir wrecks England batting in Lord's test
- Teenage Amir wrecks England batting in Lord's test
- Teenage Amir wrecks England batting in Lord's test
- Teenage Amir wrecks England batting in Lord's test
- Teenage Amir wrecks England batting in Lord's test
- No solution for BlackBerry in India, 4 days to go
- No solution for BlackBerry in India, 4 days to go
- No solution for BlackBerry in India, 4 days to go
- No solution for BlackBerry in India, 4 days to go
- No solution for BlackBerry in India, 4 days to go
- No solution for BlackBerry in India, 4 days to go
- No solution for BlackBerry in India, 4 days to go
- No solution for BlackBerry in India, 4 days to go
- No solution for BlackBerry in India, 4 days to go
- No solution for BlackBerry in India, 4 days to go
- No solution for BlackBerry in India, 4 days to go
- No solution for BlackBerry in India, 4 days to go
- No solution for BlackBerry in India, 4 days to go
- No solution for BlackBerry in India, 4 days to go
- No solution for BlackBerry in India, 4 days to go
- No solution for BlackBerry in India, 4 days to go
- Alonso fastest in rain-soaked Belgian practice
- Alonso fastest in rain-soaked Belgian practice
- Alonso fastest in rain-soaked Belgian practice
- Alonso fastest in rain-soaked Belgian practice
- Alonso fastest in rain-soaked Belgian practice
- Alonso fastest in rain-soaked Belgian practice
- Alonso fastest in rain-soaked Belgian practice
- Juventus to meet Man City in Europa League
- Juventus to meet Man City in Europa League
- Juventus to meet Man City in Europa League
- Juventus to meet Man City in Europa League
- Juventus to meet Man City in Europa League
- Juventus to meet Man City in Europa League
- Juventus to meet Man City in Europa League
- HP boosts bid for 3Par to $1.88B, topping Dell
- HP boosts bid for 3Par to $1.88B, topping Dell
- HP boosts bid for 3Par to $1.88B, topping Dell
- HP boosts bid for 3Par to $1.88B, topping Dell
- HP boosts bid for 3Par to $1.88B, topping Dell
- HP boosts bid for 3Par to $1.88B, topping Dell
- Portugal's Simao quits international football
- Portugal's Simao quits international football
- Portugal's Simao quits international football
- Portugal's Simao quits international football
- Portugal's Simao quits international football
- Portugal's Simao quits international football
- Portugal's Simao quits international football
- Man City's strong start can't quell player unrest
- Man City's strong start can't quell player unrest
- Man City's strong start can't quell player unrest
- Man City's strong start can't quell player unrest
- Man City's strong start can't quell player unrest
- Man City's strong start can't quell player unrest
- Man City's strong start can't quell player unrest
- Car bomb explodes in Mexico where 72 bodies found
- Car bomb explodes in Mexico where 72 bodies found
- Car bomb explodes in Mexico where 72 bodies found
- Car bomb explodes in Mexico where 72 bodies found
- Car bomb explodes in Mexico where 72 bodies found
- Car bomb explodes in Mexico where 72 bodies found
- Hurricane Danielle becomes Category 4 storm
- Hurricane Danielle becomes Category 4 storm
- Hurricane Danielle becomes Category 4 storm
- Hurricane Danielle becomes Category 4 storm
- Hurricane Danielle becomes Category 4 storm
- Hurricane Danielle becomes Category 4 storm
- Clijsters back on happy hunting ground at US Open
- Clijsters back on happy hunting ground at US Open
- Clijsters back on happy hunting ground at US Open
- Clijsters back on happy hunting ground at US Open
- Clijsters back on happy hunting ground at US Open
- Clijsters back on happy hunting ground at US Open
- Clijsters back on happy hunting ground at US Open
- Alonso fastest in rain-soaked Belgian practice
- Alonso fastest in rain-soaked Belgian practice
- Alonso fastest in rain-soaked Belgian practice
- Alonso fastest in rain-soaked Belgian practice
- Alonso fastest in rain-soaked Belgian practice
- Alonso fastest in rain-soaked Belgian practice
- Alonso fastest in rain-soaked Belgian practice
- Amir becomes most successful 18-year-old bowler
- Amir becomes most successful 18-year-old bowler
- Amir becomes most successful 18-year-old bowler
- Amir becomes most successful 18-year-old bowler
- Amir becomes most successful 18-year-old bowler
- Amir becomes most successful 18-year-old bowler
- Amir becomes most successful 18-year-old bowler
- Bernanke: Fed will take action if economy falters
- Bernanke: Fed will take action if economy falters
- Bernanke: Fed will take action if economy falters
- Bernanke: Fed will take action if economy falters
- Bernanke: Fed will take action if economy falters
- Bernanke: Fed will take action if economy falters
- Benayoun in Israel's team for Euro 2012 qualifiers
- Benayoun in Israel's team for Euro 2012 qualifiers
- Benayoun in Israel's team for Euro 2012 qualifiers
- Benayoun in Israel's team for Euro 2012 qualifiers
- Benayoun in Israel's team for Euro 2012 qualifiers
- Benayoun in Israel's team for Euro 2012 qualifiers
- Benayoun in Israel's team for Euro 2012 qualifiers
- Kenya gets new American-style constitution
- Kenya gets new American-style constitution
- Kenya gets new American-style constitution
- Kenya gets new American-style constitution
- Kenya gets new American-style constitution
- Kenya gets new American-style constitution
- Benayoun in Israel's team for Euro 2012 qualifiers
- Benayoun in Israel's team for Euro 2012 qualifiers
- Benayoun in Israel's team for Euro 2012 qualifiers
- Benayoun in Israel's team for Euro 2012 qualifiers
- Benayoun in Israel's team for Euro 2012 qualifiers
- Benayoun in Israel's team for Euro 2012 qualifiers
- Benayoun in Israel's team for Euro 2012 qualifiers
- Blue Bulls player arrested after policeman's death
- Blue Bulls player arrested after policeman's death
- Blue Bulls player arrested after policeman's death
- Blue Bulls player arrested after policeman's death
- Blue Bulls player arrested after policeman's death
- Blue Bulls player arrested after policeman's death
- Blue Bulls player arrested after policeman's death
- Wigan accepts Birmingham bid for N'Zogbia
- Wigan accepts Birmingham bid for N'Zogbia
- Wigan accepts Birmingham bid for N'Zogbia
- Wigan accepts Birmingham bid for N'Zogbia
- Wigan accepts Birmingham bid for N'Zogbia
- Wigan accepts Birmingham bid for N'Zogbia
- Wigan accepts Birmingham bid for N'Zogbia
- Greece's NBG reports 79 percent drop in H1 profits
- Greece's NBG reports 79 percent drop in H1 profits
- Greece's NBG reports 79 percent drop in H1 profits
- Greece's NBG reports 79 percent drop in H1 profits
- Greece's NBG reports 79 percent drop in H1 profits
- Greece's NBG reports 79 percent drop in H1 profits
- Meet Emanti: Voters pick US elephant calf's name
- Meet Emanti: Voters pick US elephant calf's name
- Meet Emanti: Voters pick US elephant calf's name
- Meet Emanti: Voters pick US elephant calf's name
- Meet Emanti: Voters pick US elephant calf's name
- Meet Emanti: Voters pick US elephant calf's name
- Economic growth slows to 1.6 pct. in the spring
- Economic growth slows to 1.6 pct. in the spring
- Economic growth slows to 1.6 pct. in the spring
- Economic growth slows to 1.6 pct. in the spring
- Economic growth slows to 1.6 pct. in the spring
- Economic growth slows to 1.6 pct. in the spring
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Scientists: We've cracked wheat's genetic code
- Ford recalls 575,000 Windstar vans for corrosion
- Ford recalls 575,000 Windstar vans for corrosion
- Ford recalls 575,000 Windstar vans for corrosion
- Ford recalls 575,000 Windstar vans for corrosion
- Ford recalls 575,000 Windstar vans for corrosion
- Ford recalls 575,000 Windstar vans for corrosion
- Whoopi quits 'Sister Act' after mother's stroke
- Switzerland calls up English-born Scott Sutter
- Bourdonnaye succeeds Toledano as CEO at Chloe
- An elegy for a place left out of Katrina comeback
- N.Korea releases imprisoned American
- Sentences handed out in Lafayette frigate scandal
- Manufacturing sector expects slower economy
- Taiwan becomes full Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission member
- Taipei Fine Arts Museum to present Chen's film works
- New British Council director announces IELTS scholarship winners
- Ma backs cautious attitude toward Chinese students
- Academia Sinica makes breakthrough in brain degeneration studies
- North Korean leader's trip spurs succession speculation
- China government hits Philippines over flag for slain gunman
- 1 million more displaced in Pakistan floods: U.N.
- Concession clears way for Australia political truce talks
- Grenade explodes in Bangkok hotel and shopping complex
- Tour of gallows
- Twice-monthly talks
- New video shows trapped miners’ refuge
- Sudan’s Bashir defies arrest order to visit Kenya
- Danielle strengthens, becomes first major hurricane of Atlantic season
- Spy shown in erotic photo-shoot
- Migrants identified
- Escalation warned
- As new powers rise, geopolitical order is about to be reshuffled
- Pakistanis face more than just flood crisis
- Mexico's gruesome massacre highlights horrors for migrants
- Under attack, Obama holds cards on Afghan pullout date
- Thousands of stranded Pakistanis blame government for long wait
- Hendrix hits high notes in London, 40 years after death
- Japan's Kodo troupe beats drum for a better world
- India dreams of success with 'chateau mango'
- Planes to be star in WWII museum expansion
- Activists arrests blot U2's 1st Russia concert
- Australia celebrates 6,000th edition of soap 'Neighbours'
- Woman to stand trial on charge of slicing DiCaprio
- Betty White scores Emmy win for 'SNL' hosting gig
- Where's Emmy? Past winners reveal hardware's home
- After Sunday's Emmys, uncertainty for TV honors
- Toyota recalls 1.13 million Corollas in North America
- Diageo net profits lifted by emerging markets demand
- Singapore company bars top management from local casinos
- China Unicom to sell Apple iPad next month: report
- Boeing further delays delivery of 1st Dreamliner
- China's ICBC profits surge 27 percent in first half
- Japan's consumer prices slide, unemployment falls
- Rolls-Royce to 'expedite' engine delivery to Boeing
- Estonia buys APCs in largest-ever deal
- MAN to launch new truck brand in China
- Russian Rosneft set for big German oil refining deal: report
- Two pavilions the best public policy
- Asian markets edge higher as caution prevails
- U.S. dollar firms on hopes for Japanese forex action
- Oil prices fall in Asian trade
- Taiwan's Taiex index rises 0.4 percent
- U.S. stocks drop on concern over Spain, manufacturing slowdown
- Diggin’ in: Sunflowers are a natural mood lifter
- Snow crabs found clustered around methane vents at bottom of Sea of Japan
- Helping coral reefs, oceans and ourselves
- IOC President Rogge hails
Youth Games as 'perfection'
- Stakhovsky topples Baghdatis in New Haven
- South Africa wants to spread World Cup fever
- Bin Hammam rules out bid for FIFA presidency
- Peralta, Laird homer as Tigers beat Blue Jays 7-1
- Pujols belts 400th career homer
- Taiwan players cruise into world badminton quarterfinals
- Malouda back for France in Euro 2012 qualifiers
- SEF visits Taiwanese business operators in China
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Bernanke comments give world markets a boost
- Ford recalls 575K Windstar vans
- More federal waters in Gulf reopening to fishing
- Nigeria: Targeted police killings raise cult fears
- Obama family goes on island vacation bike outing
- Petrochemical project a must despite environmental issues: official
- Recession may have pushed US birth rate to new low
- Brazil judge suspends law banning candidate jokes
- German court turns down injunction against YouTube
- 3 1/2-year sentence ordered in Iran missile part case
- France under increasing fire over Gypsy expulsions
- Could Frank Lloyd Wright home be moved to Japan?
- Lafayette bribe taker sentenced to 15 years
- US to remove temporary cap from Gulf well
- Kaohsiung police rescue foreign workers from illegal confinement
- Oil up after GDP report, Bernanke speech
- Bahrain bans reporting on held Shiite activists
- Dollar zigzags after Bernanke speech
- Fidel Castro: Osama bin Laden is a US agent
- Mother of N. Korean captive: I'm joyful, grateful
- Feds to remove temporary cap from Gulf well
- Cyprus weary of tough Euro 2012 qualifiers
- Stocks rise after 2nd quarter GDP news
- Indian regulator clamps down on 'biased' news
- Clijsters is a mother 1st, and an athlete 2nd
- Legendary Yale club reopens after $3.5M renovation
- Salmonella links 2 farms to huge US egg recall
- London marks 2 years to Paralympics
- Officials: Ambassador's daughter dies in NYC fall
- Intel warns 3Q results will miss expectations
- Judge grants restraining order sought by DiCaprio
- British Airways apologizes for crash message
- Terra-Cotta Warriors in Stockholm rock shelter
- Informant takes stand in NY temple plot case
- Torpedo found at Philadelphia construction site
- UEFA calls for tougher laws on football corruption
- Baseball tickets could get NY governor in trouble
- Broad Street Bullies at home on Main Street USA
- Corps: New Orleans levee upgrades nearly ready
- Iran sentences opposition leader's aide to 5 years
- Family of N. Korean captive eagerly awaits arrival
- Informant takes stand in NY temple plot case
- US Official: CIA pays Afghan government officials
- Fulham signs Mexico defender Salcido from PSV
- Sudan leader defies arrest warrant, visits Kenya
- Judge grants restraining order sought by DiCaprio
- Lin Dan crashes out in quarters at worlds
- Obama to commemorate Katrina on 5th anniversary
- US ambassador's daughter, 17, dies in NYC fall
- Widow of UK suicide bomber loses legal aid bid
- US ex-senator Stevens to be buried at Arlington
- SAfrican girl survives attack, then dies in crash
- Thousands protest giant railway project in Germany
- Accused Russian arms trader blasts media coverage
- American imprisoned in N. Korea returns to Boston
- American imprisoned in N. Korea returns to Boston
- Chilean family survives quake, faces mine collapse
- Suit: Priest impregnates US teenager
- Trott, Broad hit hundreds to give England control
- Barcelona set to break relations with Ibra's agent
- A list of countries considering BlackBerry bans
- Marvin Hamlisch named Pasadena Pops conductor
- Scotland's Walker takes Finnair Masters lead
- Mexico: Prosecutor linked to migrant case missing
- 2 cars explode in Mexico where 72 bodies found
- Jepkosgei wins 800m title in Brussels, Semenya 3rd
- Court in Ohio orders asylum request reconsidered
- Trio share lead after second round at Gleneagles
- Lutherans split over gay pastors, Bible beliefs
- US health officials issue candy warning
- Gay wins 100 in 9.79 seconds
- Vacationing Obama can't escape economy
- Cuba embraces 2 surprising free-market reforms
- Dealer painted, drugged horses before sales
- France wants EU seat at Mideast peace talks
- Taylor Swift in Maine for 'Mine' music video debut
- Oil jumps after GDP report, Bernanke speech
- Body of Las Vegas woman found in clutter at home
- Microsoft co-founder sues major tech companies
- US points to oil as key to Iraq's postwar future
- Cuba embraces 2 surprising free-market reforms
- US pulls diplomats' children from Monterrey
- Investors flee Treasurys on Bernanke's remarks
- Somali man pleads guilty in piracy case
- Broad thanks teammate Trott after maiden century
- Dollar zigzags as Bernanke says Fed could do more
- Commodities prices mixed on economic growth news
- Suit: Priest impregnates Pennsylvania teenager
- Gay wins 100 meters in 9.79 seconds in Brussels
- US: $1.9M in computers for kids missing in Iraq
- Stocks gain as Bernanke, GDP reassure investors
- Tut-tut: Security problems seen in Egypt's museums
- US Slashing suspect spent 5 days with Marines
- Fundraising effort begins for NYC Islamic center
- Dell, HP buyouts build up enterprise businesses
- Dell and HP: A look at 3Par's suitors
- US Lutherans split over gay pastors, Bible beliefs
- Struggling airline Mexicana halts all operations
- Flamengo fires coach Rodrigo Lourenco
- `Toy Story 3' to break another record for Disney
- Atletico beats Inter 2-0 to win Super Cup
- Strikers Ruiz, Saborio named in Costa Rica squad
- Brazil's Vale to cut its iron prices about 10 pct
- Feds arrest 370 immigrants in 10 states
- 2 more Kenyans sent to prison for multistate scam
- Kaiserslautern stun champion Bayern Munich
- Moderate quake hits remote area in northeast Iran
- Church: US minister guilty for marrying gays
- German Football Results
- Greek Football Results
- Struggling Mexicana airline halting all operations
- Woods struggles during second round at Barclays
- Feds: Barbados woman can stay with sick child
- Economy edges closer to stalling, government says
- Ex-Army analyst arrested en route to China
- Champion Panathinaikos draws with Xanthi in opener
- Peru: Peruvian in Russia spy swap faked records
- Guard troops to deploy to Arizona border on Monday
- Obama criticizes Kenya for hosting al-Bashir
- Italian man kidnapped in Dominican Republic
- Wild-card Petrova moves into Pilot Pen finals
- Federal contractor charged with leaking secrets
- Van Damme Diamond League Results
- Castillo names first Honduras squad
- Church: US minister guilty for marrying gays
- Justice Dept signs off on United-Continental deal
- Bank of America online banking down for 4 hours
- US implores Americans not to visit NKorea
- Federal contractor charged with leaking secrets
- PR police arrest runaway Russian in homicide case
- Slashing suspect traveled with Marines for weeks
- Briscoe takes pole for Chicagoland IndyCar race
- Pilot Pen Tennis Results
- Ex-Army analyst arrested at Minnesota airport
- US Amateur semifinals lineup complete
- Diamond League Winners
- Intelligence chief tells his spies to zip it
- NY gov. slammed for 'westernized' Muslims comment
- Admin. official: FDA to inspect large egg farms
- NRL probes bets on first score in match
- Paul Allen sues major tech co's, including Google
- Google travel deal faces Justice Dept scrutiny
- Violence targets police, media in Mexico massacre
- Chief: Military taking aid worker threat seriously
- IRL-PEAK Antifreeze and Motor Oil Indy 300 Lineup
- MotoGP headed back to Indianapolis for 4th year
- Brewer condemns report to UN mentioning Ariz. law
- Today In History
- Tepid response from US public to Pakistan floods
- Engineers to remove temporary cap from Gulf well
- Bernanke speech shows effort to find Fed consensus
- Venezuela pol raffles breast implants for campaign
- Brewer condemns report to UN mentioning Ariz. law
- Eviction notice goes to owner of Ohio killer bear
- Police: 2 priests slain in historic Peru monastery
- DC's 'truth, honor' rally tests Glenn Beck's power
- 'Harry Potter' finale, part 1, leads holiday films
- US police seize cocaine embedded in bologna
- Detectives eye triple homicide in West Hollywood
- Man accused of aiding suicides claims insanity
- Feds probing post-Katrina 'shoot looters' claim
- Alleged rapist being extradited to US from Austria
- Struggling Mexicana airline halting all operations
- Nick Price back to best at Boeing Classic
- Wie hanging on to lead at Canadian Women's Open
- Suspected US missile strike kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- United Daily News: Preventing the graying of society
- Marlins start with two homers, beat Braves
- Mexico to compensate families of slain students
- Police say exchange of fire erupts in NW Pakistan
- China Times: Figures send warning message
- Baby tiger found stuffed in bag at Thai airport
- NKorean leader's trip spurs succession speculation