英文新聞列表 English News List
- Obama on Afghan: We can't be there in perpetuity
- Schumacher still holds title hopes
- Senegal criticized for abusive Islamic schools
- Philippine election results in 3 days of May vote
- 4 Chinese tourists injured in boating accident at Sun Moon Lake
- ICC official wants Pakistan to show patience
- Chelsea chases win at Spurs, hopes for United loss
- Israeli police: Ex-PM Olmert suspect in bribe case
- Blanc feels pressure as Bordeaux's title bid fades
- Verdasco, Montanes into Monte Carlo quarterfinals
- Health minister will speak at WHA: MOFA
- Stock futures fall, point to lower opening
- Award-winning violinist Mayuko Kamio to make Taiwan debut in May
- Monte Carlo Masters Results
- Poland tackles security challenge of state funeral
- Apache to buy Mariner Energy for $2.7 billion
- Zimbabwe searches for a new hangman for executions
- Imam to be sentenced in NYC subway-plot case
- Rooney, Fabregas nominated for 2 PFA awards
- Blanc feels pressure as Bordeaux's title bid fades
- Economic forecast: Germany to grow by 1.5 percent
- Pakistan Senate passes bill cutting prez powers
- NY immigration agent pleads guilty to sex coercion
- Capello not concerned by quick Rooney return
- Maine man gets 2 years for forcing sons to fight
- Germany investigates alleged kickbacks in HP deal
- Oil hovers below $86 amid Asian, US demand growth
- German theologian urges bishops to pressure pope
- Bombs kill 9 at Myanmar New Year water festival
- Czech central bank chief to resign
- AP-GfK Poll: Resistance to health care bill strong
- Greece seeks further talks on rescue plan
- Neymar scores 5 goals, Robinho 2 in Santos' win
- Brussels airport cancels all flights
- Bombs kill 9 at Myanmar New Year water festival
- Iran says it wants inclusive Iraqi government
- Jobless claims rise for second straight week
- Pakistan must be patient, says ICC chief Lorgat
- Longtime civil rights leader Hooks dead at 85
- Israeli police: Ex-PM Olmert suspect in bribe case
- Peabody Energy makes 3rd bid for Macarthur Coal
- Court convicts Turkish tycoon of swindling
- Israel bans imports of Apple iPad
- UK writer wins libel fight against chiropractors
- Body of exiled Polish leader returns to Warsaw
- NATO: 4 service members die in north Afghanistan
- Dutch Cup final to be played over 2 legs
- China trims holdings of US Treasurys by 1.3 pct.
- Hamas executes 2 suspected informers for Israel
- Militants ban school bells in Somali town
- Dutch airspace to close due to volcanic ash
- Cancellara to rest up after Flanders, Roubaix wins
- Volcanic ash cloud disrupting US flights to Europe
- French news agency AFP chooses new president
- Capello: Ferguson was right to play Rooney
- Nadal leads 4 Spaniards into Monte Carlo quarters
- Greece seeks further talks on rescue plan
- Germany probes alleged kickbacks in HP deal
- Industrial production rises less than expected
- Aid arrives after cyclone kills 121 in India
- Alleged Tiger Woods mistress arrested in LA area
- English Football Fixtures
- Reports: Pope urges repentance, recognize mistakes
- Electric motorbikes dominate trade show in Taipei
- Volcanic eruption clouds Danish queen's birthday
- Hooligans injure 7 in attack on train in Serbia
- Stocks drop early; jobless claims rise again
- Pope may meet with abuse victims in Malta
- NATO: 4 service members die in north Afghanistan
- Car bomb targets hotel in Kandahar
- Europe flat, Wall Street down on jobs, Greece
- EU reports increase in seizure of unsafe products
- Ex-president's cash to be handed over as soon as possible
- Taiwanese businessman indicted for spying for China
- Kyrgyzstan's deposed president flies to Kazakhstan
- Sudan election violence kills at least 5 in south
- Industrial production rises less than expected
- 4 German soldiers killed in Afghanistan
- Croatian president honors war victims in Bosnia
- Iceland's volcanic ash halts flights across Europe
- Ford says sales in Europe up 16 percent in March
- Report: Pope says "we" must repent for abuse
- Paris street honors Ben Gurion amid protests
- Car bomb hits hotel in southern Afghanistan
- Iraq: Allawi's party courts Iranian support
- Sweden urges Romania to buy Gripen fighter jets
- Tax officials visit Indian cricket offices
- Advocaat quits as Belgium coach
- Afghan president, lawmakers agree on fraud panel
- Bank threatens to sell Birmingham over owed fee
- Stocks drift on higher jobless claims, UPS outlook
- AP Sportlight
- Israel bans imports of Apple iPad
- ITF to revisit doping rules after Odesnik case
- Tea party ends tour in US capital it loves to hate
- Volcanic eruption clouds Danish queen's birthday
- US senators cautious on Pentagon Cyber Command
- 'Avatar' director lauds ruling on Brazilian dam
- Civil aviation chief wants more Taipei-Shanghai flights
- Main Paris airport closing within hours due to ash
- Premier League to appeal broadcast-charges ruling
- Alberts set to play at No. 8 against former team
- AIT chief optimistic about Taiwan's economic prospects
- Kazakhstan: US, Russia set up Bakiyev's flight
- Barcelona Ladies Open Results
- Dad gets up to 80 years in prison in son's slaying
- Kelly aces No. 4 at Hilton Head _ again
- Firm founded by Obama ex-aide settles probe
- And the heat goes on: warmest March on record
- 76ers fire coach Jordan
- Czech club punished for refusing to play
- Pistons' Dumars says Kuester to return as coach
- German bishops will bring in prosecutors early
- State Dept: No suspension of adoptions from Russia
- Manufacturing output up in March as utilities lag
- Nadal leads 5 Spaniards into Monte Carlo quarters
- Pope mentions attacks on church, urges repentance
- Wal-Mart plans to expand UK Asda chain
- Arsenal says Vermaelen could miss rest of season
- Oil prices knocked back by economic data
- Greece seeks details on rescue plan
- Advocaat quits as Belgium coach
- Odesnik case forces tennis to rethink doping rules
- Correction: Apple iPhone update story
- Former Kyrgyz defense minister arrested
- Brazilians want young striker Neymar in World Cup
- Tea party ends tour in US capital it loves to hate
- Premier League to appeal broadcast-charges ruling
- NASA: Spacewalking repairs to stuck valve can wait
- Tears in China: Quake toll tops 600
- Taiwan team offers to help with quake search in western China
- Volcanic ash halts European flights
- Legislature prepares to vote on innovation statutes
- MOTC inclines to retain drinking ban on MRT trains
- Songshan Airport
- 2nd-generation NHI premiums too high: Civic watchdog group
- MOJ looks for ways to gradually replace capital punishment
- Switzerland will return Chen's fund soon
- High court leaves Sogo under control of Far Eastern Group
- Taiwan admits Chinese students to strengthen universities, says MOE
- Nobel laureate Hartwell to visit Taiwan
- Russia’s bitter harvest
- China's growth surges but inflation low
- Toyota conducts safety tests on all SUV models
- Twitter courts outside developers behind its success
- U.S. and China figures lift most Asian stocks
- U.S. stocks rally on solid earnings, consumer spending
- Oil prices rebound after surprise U.S. inventory report
- U.S. dollar rises after robust economic data
- Springtime quakes are part of life on Earth
- Ayad Allawi, we really know ye
- Muted reaction for Obama's new space vision
- Tea party movement celebrates in Boston
- Britain holds first U.S.-style televised election debates
- 'Yes we can,' First Lady Michelle Obama tells young in Mexico
- Flights grounded in N.Scotland by Iceland volcano
- Victims wait for help in storm-hit India
- Protesters rally in Indonesia after deadly clash over Muslim tomb
- Thailand's Red Shirts prepare for showdown
- Gunfire heard at ousted president Bakiyev's rally in Kyrgyzstan
- Putin, Bakiyev on phone
- Boosting ties
- Love is no crime
- Bulls reaches playoffs after defeating Bobcats
- Cards beats winless Astros, Houston drops to 0-8
- We've blown title bid: Arsene Wenger
- O'Neill admits loss
- Brilliant Barca
- Caroline Wozniacki
- Have a gorgeous day in Taroko Gorge
- Asia Music & Arts
- HuaShan 1914 Creative Park
- National Palace Museum
- Taipei Fine Arts Museum
- Clueless about wine? Here are 10 to get you started
- Devils in disguise: Some products seem healthful, but check the labels to be sure
- Another outrage from Hollywood
- Authors Calamar and Gallo relive 'Record Store Days'
- Zoom Hunting explores the link between curiosity and creativity
- For the Record
- Stewart, Fanning glamor it up in 'Runaways'
- Matthew Vaughn's 'Kick-Ass' could very well be the last superhero movie
- 'It's Complicated' is a romantic comedy about 50-something
- How media mangles debate on Taiwan-PRC ECFA
- An Untold Secret connects modern dance with pop music
- Football club, president lose match-fixing appeal
- Greek woes boost dollar vs euro; lower vs Asia
- 76ers fire coach Jordan after 1 season
- Sabres forward Hecht has surgery on finger
- Thongchai, Do-hoon take lead at China Open
- Official: Deposed Kyrgyz president resigned
- 6 powers hold new talks on Iran sanctions
- Joss Stone, Jimmy Cliff join Earth Day slate
- Croatian president honors war victims in Bosnia
- Bos wins 2nd Vuelta de Castilla and Leon stage
- Mancini handed suspended fine for touchline clash
- Official: Sweep on for ex-president's brothers
- SKorea hoists sunken warship, finds 36 bodies
- Warships fill up with pirates after Kenya balks
- Firm of ex-Obama aide settles corruption probe
- US govt: 7 UBS customers hid Swiss-based assets
- BRIC summit cut short by China quake
- Nestle chairman says Switzerland not top for tax
- Football club, president lose match-fixing appeal
- China's robust growth fuels debate over policy
- US air base in Kyrgyzstan resumes all flights
- Greece: Evidence found on US embassy attack
- Ohio issues charges for illegal drugs sales
- Iraq's Allawi courts Iranian support
- White House: Obamas earn $5.5 million in 2009
- Russia says freeze on US adoptions; US says not so
- Bhutto killing investigation to be released
- 4 German soldiers killed in northern Afghanistan
- Cuban acadamic says corruption island's big threat
- OSCE warns of looted arms in Kyrgyzstan
- Immigration agents raid Arizona van business
- Melissa Etheridge and partner announce separation
- London museum showcases Grace Kelly's gowns
- BRIC summit halted by China quake; Hu heads home
- Explosion shakes southern Afghan city of Kandahar
- Quake-damaged downtown opens in US border city
- Obama calls meeting with top economic advisers
- Sudan election violence kills at least 5 in south
- Eurozone ministers seek ways to stem debt crisis
- Pope notes attacks on church, urges repentance
- US police officer convicted of raping woman
- Zambia hit by worst cholera outbreak in years
- Low supplies slow China earthquake rescue efforts
- Nigerian state oil firm wants bill passed
- Greece: Evidence found on US embassy attack
- Volcanic ash poses major flight hazard to airlines
- US man delivers obit to newspaper, hangs self
- No more relapses for Eminem, just a 'Recovery'
- Iceland's volcanic ash halts flights across Europe
- EU president publishes Haiku poetry book
- Nigerian state oil firm wants oil bill passed
- 3 foreigners, 3 Afghan soldiers killed in blast
- FBI in Guyana to probe US airport terror plot
- Tennis player Jelena Dokic's father free on parole
- Gay rights activists protest Turkish minister
- Report: Continental, United in deal talks
- Homebuilder sentiment index jumps in April
- EU: emergency does not void passenger rights
- Gates makes pitch for US-Colombia trade pact
- Tiger Woods adds Quail Hollow to schedule
- Apache to buy Mariner Energy for $2.7 billion
- Labor complaints target 9 California porn agencies
- Admiral: authorities should go after pirate money
- Astronauts encounter more space station trouble
- Cuban academic says corruption island's big threat
- Fate of Italians detained in Afghanistan unknown
- Huff pitches complete game, Indians top Texas 3-2
- First lady extends her children's agenda to Mexico
- Pope breaks silence on abuse, urges repentance
- Car bombs rock Afghan city of Kandahar killing 6
- Immigration agents raid US van shuttle businesses
- Vinci, Schiavone roll into Barcelona Ladies semis
- Russia promises a safe luge track for Sochi Games
- Brazil talks Iran sanctions with China, India
- Obama: Space program is not a luxury
- Russia to enhance Olympic security after attacks
- US tea party rally upbraids 'gangster government'
- Swedish Football Results
- Carrefour sales rise 5.5 percent in 1Q
- Berlin, Hamburg airports closed due to vocanic ash
- US court: Immigration status inadmissible
- Polygamist sect members plead guilty to bigamy
- Tiger Woods adds Quail Hollow to schedule
- Maple Leafs sign Gustavsson to 2-year extension
- Berlin, Hamburg airports shut due to volcanic ash
- Philip Morris USA, RJR make tobacco payments
- Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper denies hitting mother
- Powerful bombings rock Afghan city of Kandahar
- Wozniacki gains quarterfinals at Charleston
- Kennedy kin eligible for parole in 3 years
- Russia to enhance Olympic security after attacks
- Clippers fire Kim Hughes as interim head coach
- 25 French airports close due to ash
- Spanish Football Results
- Obama: Americans to Mars within his lifetime
- Real Madrid beat Almeria 2-1
- Soldier gets death sentence in 1985 family murders
- New round of documents aired in Viacom-Google case
- Google 1Q profit rises 37 pct to top analyst views
- Real Madrid beat Almeria 2-1
- Stocks edge higher on mixed reports, UPS outlook
- Imam dodges jail time in NYC subway-plot case
- Volcanic ash prompts flight curbs in Poland
- 6 powers step up talks on Iran sanctions
- Red Bulls acquire Danish midfielder Brian Nielsen
- Google 1Q profit rises 37 pct but stock slides
- US ups pressure on Israel, Palestinians
- AMD scores 1Q profit as PC market strengthens
- Officials say ash will half trans-Atlantic flights
- US admiral: authorities should pursue pirate money
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts From Recent Editorials
- Rise in jobless claims underscores wobbly recovery
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Amazon defenders win bid to stall huge dam project
- Immigration agents raid US van shuttle businesses
- NYC to stop paying teachers to do nothing
- Senators lose Michalek with torn knee ligament
- First lady extends her children's agenda beyond US
- Top seed Wozniacki into quarters at Family Circle
- Corn prices lead grains higher on export news
- Hossa, Blackhawks back in playoffs
- Banks once again cut emergency borrowing from Fed
- Interest rates fall on concern about Greek debt
- First ladies' goals good for US-Mexico relations
- 9 porn agencies to be targeted in labor complaints
- Canada waits for US to move on cap-and-trade plan
- FIFA says 53,000 tickets sold in 8 hours
- Google 1Q profit rises 37 pct but stock slides
- US pressures Israel, Palestinians to resume talks
- Volcanic ash affects airplanes, weather, sunsets
- Greece leans toward aid from IMF
- US lawsuit claims theft of Afghan money
- Daniel Ratcliffe sings in B'way's 'How to Succeed'
- Toyota conducts safety tests on all SUV models
- Cavs, Magic, Lakers seem best, but threats abound
- Daniel Radcliffe sings in B'way's 'How to Succeed'
- Venezuelan prosecutors probe Amazon Indian deaths
- French bishop lauded for shielding priest
- Investigators blame bad security for Bhutto death
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Wal-Mart de Mexico profit jumps 19 percent in 1Q
- Colombian says he was hit with racial slurs
- T&C regulators shutter local bank, freeze accounts
- Judge still wants ex-Qwest CEO Nacchio in Denver
- Russia adoption confusion rattles US families
- Debate on financial overhaul possible next week
- Investigators blame bad security for Bhutto death
- Astronauts remove troublesome cargo container
- Bain expects 4 percent gain in luxury sales
- Choi keeps up stellar play at Hilton Head
- Pentagon to adopt militarywide rules on guns
- Test
- Astros finally win 9 games into season
- Letter threatens bombings on Canadian pipeline
- No time behind bars for Imam in NYC subway-plot
- French bishop praised for shielding priest
- Late shipment leaves Haitians scrambling for gas
- Microsoft to investigate conditions in China plant
- Icahn increases offer for Lions Gate to $7 a share
- Clinton, Bush to US: Buy more clothes from Haiti
- Report: Vancouver's bill for games more than $500M
- White House aides: Obama trip to Poland still on
- US man sentenced to 10 years for Obama plot
- Polygamist sect members plead no contest to bigamy
- Matsuzaka throws 6 scoreless innings
- Verbeek signs to coach Moroccan youth
- HASH(0xb9d5000)
- HASH(0xb8986fc)
- HASH(0xb50eaa4)
- HASH(0xbae7fa0)
- HASH(0xb636124)
- HASH(0xb76cc80)
- `Sex,' `Shrek' `Toy Story' aim for summer laughs
- Report: Continental, United in deal talks
- Caribbean news briefs
- Movies for grown-ups lurk amid summer blockbusters
- Iron Man, Bella, Robin Hood fan summer film action
- Waters to celebrate 'Wall' anniversary with tour
- Grammy winner Steve Martin takes his banjo on tour
- Kerr takes top seed in Mojo 6 quarterfinals
- Gloriana walks with purpose into ACM Awards
- `Glee' a musical success as much as a cult success
- Senate panel says regulators ignored risks at WaMu
- MGMT downplays expectations on sophomore album
- Review: MGMT sounds spectacular on sophomore disc
- Years after death, Fela nears mainstream appeal
- Model shift: Could older be the new black?
- Country's young guns aim for ACM success
- With new album, Monica's career is back on track
- Man arrested in North Hollywood synagogue shooting
- O'Brien's move shows cable's growing strength
- Review: Starry cast brings new life to `Death'
- Jury tells Bayer to pay US rice farmers $48M
- Review: Banksy doc peers into world of street art
- Review: Hilarious `Kick-Ass' does just that
- Libertad makes last 16 in Copa Libertadores
- Review: `Joneses' offers clever, if slim satire
- Review: A mother's love and grief for her family
- New York during WWII _ fears, thrills and bustle
- Quartet of music legends rocks 'n' rolls on B'way
- Lawyer: Charges dropped against 9 missionaries
- Reid moves up start of financial overhaul debate
- Review: 'Conviction' is great stealth shooter
- `Spoon Fed' is memoir with dash of food history
- `Blue Moment' examines influence of `Kind of Blue'
- Brazil: 'Affinity' on Iran with China, India
- Burnett shares laughs, show-biz memories in bio
- In US, Merkel addresses Afghanistan, security
- Hate speech corrodes online games
- China quake survivors sleep in cold outdoors
- Kennedy cousin eligible for parole in 3 years
- Mexico: Fakes dominate seized artifact collection
- New volume of Murakami novel goes on sale in Japan
- Asian stocks down early, bucking Wall Street trend
- De Rosario leads Toronto to 2-1 win over Philly
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Taiwan shares open lower
- SKorea says external explosion likely sank ship
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Guatemalan cops nab 13-year-old as killing suspect
- Obama: Allow more access to hospital patients
- United Daily News: Fiscal gatekeeping needed
- No time behind bars for imam in NYC subway plot
- SKorea says external explosion likely sank ship
- White House, CIA lawyers angry at tape destruction
- Canadiens upset Capitals 3-2 in OT in Game 1
- Obama: gay partners should have hospital access
- Libertad, Velez Sarsfield, Cruzeiro reach last 16
- Thai forces move in to arrest Red Shirt leaders
- Crew fined for entering restricted reef area
- Button fastest in Chinese GP practice
- Jay-Z vs. David Ortiz in nightclub name lawsuit
- China Times: Stop disgracing the medical sector
- Jerry Rice shoots 83 in Nationwide Tour event
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Thai protester climbs down rope to avoid police
- Bradley to call in more than 23 to training
- Formula One Chinese Grand Prix
- Thai protester in dramatic escape to avoid police
- Asia-Europe flights halted due to Iceland volcano
- Button fastest in Chinese GP practice
- E-mail: Ex-CIA chief agreed with tape destruction
- Oil drops below $85 as Asian stocks slump
- Taiwan, Canada ink working holiday MOU
- Rolling Stone's archive going online _ for a price
- Two Taiwanese carriers cancel flights to Europe over ash fallout
- Prosecutor: Evidence in Dugard case 'overwhelming'
- Commercial Times: Widening gap between rich and poor
- Asia-Europe flights halted due to Iceland volcano
- Thai protester in dramatic escape to avoid police
- Legislature begins screening contentious innovation bill
- 2 police taken hostage by Thai protesters
- Europe struggles with Muslim dress code
- National Hockey League Playoff Glance
- THURSDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- F1 boss says Chinese, Korean GP not threatened
- Britain holds 1st televised election debates
- Police: Bomb explodes at SW Pakistan hospital
- Asian stocks fall on inflation, rate hike concerns
- Water rationing expected in Kaohsiung
- Macarthur Coal to enter discussions with Peabody
- F1 boss says China, Korea races not threatened
- Police: Bomb kills 4 at SW Pakistan hospital
- Pakistan: New probe likely after UN Bhutto report
- Ruling stalls Amazon dam, but construction likely
- New volume of Murakami novel goes on sale in Japan
- Police: Bomb kills 4 at SW Pakistan hospital
- China jails 3 online activists; many show support
- Police: Bomber kills 7 at SW Pakistan hospital
- Officials take weapons from Bakiyev compound
- Talk of the day -- Is New Taiwan dollar undervalued?
- Sweden gradually reopens air space
- Mobile phone maker Sony Ericsson posts Q1 profit
- Coroner confirms crocodile killed Australian girl
- UK agency levies fines on tobacco pricing
- Vice premier could boost KMT in elections: secretary-general
- Air China cancels flights to Europe
- Germany closes 11 airports due to volcanic ash
- Soldiers, monks clear rubble in quake-hit China
- Thai protester scales hotel wall to evade capture
- Police: Bomber kills 8 at SW Pakistan hospital
- Taiwanese private bank to organize venture capital fund with China
- Officials take weapons from ousted leader's family
- Rapper Jay-Z sues David Ortiz over nightclub name
- Vietnam court upholds jail sentence for dissident
- Process for U.K. passport applications to change: BTCO
- Eurozone ministers seek ways to stem debt crisis
- Hamilton fastest in Chinese GP practice
- Taiwan share prices close lower
- Eurocontrol: flights disrupted at least 1 more day
- Mobile phone maker Sony Ericsson posts Q1 profit
- Okada backs Europe-based players for World Cup
- Thai protester climbs out hotel to evade capture
- UK flight restrictions continue through Saturday
- President wants heritage status for traditional Chinese characters
- Poland closes most air space due to volcanic ash
- South Afghan attacks show need for intelligence
- Army crew finds new WWI chemical in DC yard
- Destruction of videotapes documented in CIA e-mail
- Oga hoping for return with WNBA's Mercury
- Astronauts put cargo carrier back on space shuttle
- Musharraf aide calls UN's Bhutto report 'lies'
- Liverpool confirms owners wanting to sell club
- China shares fall as stock exchange futures start
- Turkish Cypriot poll clouds peace talk prospects
- Minister denies misuse of power in cricket links
- Eight localities refuse to support ECFA campaign
- Hamilton fastest in Chinese GP practice
- Flight disruptions in Europe get even worse
- SKorea: External explosion probably sank navy ship
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei Forex
- Liverpool confirms owners wanting to sell club
- Czech Republic closes part of its air space
- Minister says no misuse of power in cricket links
- Army Corps finds new WWI chemical in US yard
- Iran bars reformist leader from Japan conference
- UN rights chief urges Hamas to halt executions
- Rooney in contention for United against City
- Canadiens hold Alex Ovechkin shotless
- Settlers vandalize property in Palestinian village
- Poland closes most air space due to volcanic ash
- MOI expands denture-fitting subsidy program for elderly
- Stormers beat Chiefs 49-15
- Bishop tried for allegedly denying Holocaust
- Bolivia circus ban puts countless animals in limbo
- Telenor lawsuit in Russia withdrawn
- Russian parliament approves amnesty for WWII vets
- Air links between eastern Taiwan, China to be opened in May
- France lets some planes land at Paris airports
- Danish queen fetes 70th birthday amid travel chaos
- Domingo back to work at La Scala after surgery
- Officials: Alleged US missiles kill 4 in Pakistan
- Stormers beat Chiefs 49-15 in Super 14 rugby
- Lawyer for Jackson's doctor says no plea bargain
- Turkish Cypriot poll clouds peace talks prospects
- 10 million watch UK's 1st TV election debate
- 5 Afghan UN workers missing in north
- Suicide bomber kills 8 at SW Pakistan hospital
- Wenger dismisses talk of Fabregas move to Barca
- Interns get low job ratings but remain in demand by employers: poll
- WHO says falling volcano ash would be health risk
- Domingo back to work after cancer surgery
- Israeli troops kill Palestinian gunman in Gaza
- Poland closes air space due to volcanic ash
- Pakistan to probe Bhutto killing after UN report
- 5 Ariz. shuttle services raided in smuggling bust
- Shunsuke Nakamura learned from Spain failure
- Prosecutors appeal Knox sentence, seek life terms
- South Korea's Kim takes lead in China
- Euro officials play down imminent Greek bailout
- Thai protest leader flees police out hotel window
- Stock futures fall in US, point to lower opening
- Sarkozy schools EU foreign chief on bloc's role
- Monte Carlo Masters Results
- Mattel posts surprise 1Q profit, helped by Barbie
- Sarkozy schools EU foreign chief on bloc's role
- Scholes agrees Man United contract extension
- Euro officials say no Greek request so far
- Ferrer reaches Monte Carlo Masters semis
- Institute revises Taiwan's 2010 GDP growth rate upwards
- BofA earns $2.83 billion in Q1 on strong trading
- GE 1Q earns down 30 pct, but beats view
- Family: US school snared thousands of Web images
- Ex Moldovan police chief arrested
- Harvard prof's Nobel missing after US break-in
- Double-chasing Chelsea players salute Ancelotti
- Kaczynski family: State funeral Sunday despite ash
- Volkswagen sales up 25 pct in 1st quarter
- EU sees new car registrations rising
- Oil drops below $85 as stocks slump, dollar gains
- Officials: No Greek bailout request so far
- Super 14: Hurricanes beat ACT Brumbies 23-13
- UN health agency: Fallen volcano ash a health risk
- German Bishop says he may have slapped kids' faces
- Shakira teams with Freshlyground for WCup anthem
- Chronology of North Korean attacks on South Korea
- Obama extends health care rights to gay partners
- Suspected ETA sympathizer falls off Paris monument
- Oracle to buy Phase Forward for $685 million
- GE 1Q earns down 32 pct, but beats view
- Greece to hold T-bill auction next week
- Volcanic ash spreads high over Europe, Russia
- Time right to sign trade pact with China: president
- Israeli conductor to make his Taiwan debut
- Ex-president to remain jailed two more months
- Kaczynski family wants state funeral held Sunday
- CIA to release documents of 1968 invasion
- Belgium to keep air space closed until Saturday
- US housing construction gains in March
- ESPN UK seeks changes to FA Cup format, access
- Bret Michaels recovering in facility for diabetics
- Stock futures dip, point to lower opening
- Slovakia closes air space due to Volcano ash cloud
- Hezbollah says its missiles not Israel's business
- EU says (EURO)2.3 bln ($3 bln) unspent from 2009 budget
- EU says euro2.3 bln ($3 bln) unspent from 2009 budget
- Europe down slightly on US earns, debt fears
- Taiwan charity raising funds for Qinghai orphans
- Controversy erupts in Indian cricket
- Manchester derby result could define City's future
- Bosnian Army's ex-head, convicted of cruelty, dies
- Taiwanese scientist makes breakthrough in biotracer research
- March housing starts gain on multifamily building
- Chicago priest apologizes for marriage comments
- GE 1Q earns down 32 pct, revenue slips
- Spain mum on Franco-era war probe by Argentina
- Bishop Williamson convicted of Holocaust denial
- UN mission in Darfur: abducted peacekeepers are OK
- Barcelona faces crosstown rival Espanyol
- Gannett's 51 percent profit jump lifts stock
- French singer wins damages over infidelity rumor
- Ashley Cole returns for Chelsea against Spurs
- Lower trade barriers beneficial to U.S.-Taiwan trade: AIT official
- University thong thief caught with 79 pairs
- Stocks pull back in early morning trading
- Pope Benedict XVI turns 83, gets a cake
- Volcano forces German Chancellor Merkel to divert
- Human trafficking under spotlight in South Africa
- Partizan Belgrade coach resigns
- National Academy of Civil Service opens with president's blessing
- Spain mum on Franco-era war probe by Argentina
- Hungary closes airspace due to Iceland volcano ash
- Eurozone to tighten economy oversight
- Hezbollah says its missiles not Israel's business
- Ex-Soviet fighter pilot sentenced for NY heist
- Swiss to halt flights at midnight due to ash cloud
- Barcelona faces crosstown rival Espanyol
- Bishop convicted for denying Holocaust
- Lax regulators helped doom Washington Mutual
- Volcano could build into major business problem
- Nadal, Ferrer reaches Monte Carlo Masters semis
- Police: NJ man purposely vomited on Phillies fans
- Russian lawmakers get tough on protesters
- AP Sportlight
- Google 1Q growth accelerates while stock reverses
- Barcelona Ladies Open Results
- Volcanic ash spreads high over Europe, Russia
- 100,000 tickets sold in 1st day of final phase
- NYC museum: Don't touch the live nudes
- Debt-ridden Liverpool put up for sale by US owners
- European air agency: Disruptions through Saturday
- Girlicious singer pleads not guilty to drug charge
- Train derails in Brazil; 25 injured
- Innovation bill passes legislature after marathon session
- Militia releases 8 Red Cross workers in east Congo
- Surrey talking to Lara about Twenty20 role
- Serious problems turn up at other Massey mines
- Thai army chief takes charge of restoring order
- SEC accuses Goldman Sachs of civil fraud
- Media watchdog: Ukraine's press freedom declines
- Sweden, Norway gradually reopen airspace
- UN mission in Darfur: abducted peacekeepers are OK
- US destroyer chases pirates who fire RPGs at ship
- Iraq PM: Sunni-backed bloc must be in govt
- Travel chaos as cloud of ash drifts over Europe
- Thai army chief takes charge of restoring order
- Virginia commemorates technical college shootings
- PHF names Junaid as new coach
- Local bank urges allowing Chinese banks to invest in Taiwan
- Japanese over 65 population at record high
- Greece jails 2 suspects on terror charges
- Russia offers no clarity on US adoptions freeze
- Experts differ on health risk of volcanic ash
- Pope's fifth anniversary mired in controversy
- Gates, LA's former police chief during riots, dies
- Son of Guyana minister charged with her death
- 50,000 Kenyans living beside railway face eviction
- Airlines: Volcano costing industry $200 mln daily
- US won't file charges in Florida boot camp death
- Taiwan firm vows to grow 'Regent' brand worldwide
- Stocks slide; Google, economic reports disappoint
- US won't file charges in Florida boot camp death
- Answers sought on missing reporter in Ivory Coast
- Russia offers no clarity on US adoptions freeze
- Advocaat says he will be next Russia coach
- SEC accuses Goldman Sachs of civil fraud
- Champions League exit helped Chelsea says Ballack
- 50,000 Kenyans living beside railway face eviction
- Death toll in China earthquake jumps to 1,144
- Flight disruptions in Europe get even worse
- Taiwanese private bank to organize venture capital fund with China
- Miaoli woman dies from poisoned bean curd, preserved oysters
- An Untold Secret connects modern dance with pop music
- Taiwan and China at 'historic juncture', says President Ma
- Process for applying UK
passport changing from May
- Denture-fitting subsidy program for elderly expanded
- Water rationing expected in Kaohsiung
- Foreigners' Mandarin/Taiwanese Speech Contest to kick off
- Interns get low job ratings but still in demand by employers: poll
- Soldiers, monks clear rubble in quake-hit China
- S.Korea says external explosion likely sank ship
- Polish president's funeral plans at risk from volcano cloud
- Pope Benedict marks five years
- Tobacco pricing
- Bakiyev compound
- Thai protester scales hotel wall to evade capture
- Police fail to investigate Bhutto's death effectively: U.N.
- Destruction of videotapes documented in CIA e-mail
- Bomber kills 8 at Pakistan hospital
- Army crew finds new WWI chemical
- Space shuttle
- U.S. is at an economic turning point
- Here's how we got the politics we have
- A century later: the death of Mark Twain recalled
- Hate speech corrodes online games
- 'Conviction' is great stealth shooter
- New vol. of Murakami novel goes on sale
- Quartet of music legends rocks 'n' rolls on B'way
- Gloria Estefan draws Obama
- 1st gay marriage
- Jay-Z vs. Ortiz
- Years after death, Fela nears mainstream appeal
- Country's young guns aim for ACM success
- Rolling Stone's archive going online for a price
- Statue on top of the Empire State Building provokes chaos
- U.S. trade agency examines Sony patent infringement claim
- Greece will request bailout, more cuts expected: reports
- Mobile phone maker Sony Ericsson posts Q1 profit
- U.S. videogame sales revived in March
- British watchdog fines tobacco manufacturers, retailers
- China Eastern to sign agreement to join SkyTeam
- Sailors fined US$65,000
- Google profit up
- China reviewing Rio , BHP iron ore joint venture
- U.S. Congress passes jobless aid package
- Argentina offers debt swap
- Australia's Macarthur to talk takeover with Peabody
- U.S. to help region end foreign oil dependency: Clinton
- Taiwan's Taiex falls 0.7 percent
- Oil eases on stronger dollar, weaker equities
- U.S. stocks rebound despite jobless claims, Greek woes
- Euro slides on Greece's debt worries, Nikkei fall
- Asian stocks lower as Greece fears return
- Marking the green revolution
- Wozniacki, Jankovic reach quarter-finals
- Japan's Nakamura reveals his pain in Spain
- Liang in Ronnie's way as Chinese threaten world order
- S.Korea's Choi rides Masters momentum to Heritage lead
- Huff pitches complete game, Indians top Texas 3-2
- Button tops dramatic first practice in China
- Cavs, Magic, Lakers seem best, but threats abound
- Alleged abductor of British boy killed in Pakistan
- McChrystal: Signs some Taliban trained in Iran
- One volcano's ash humbles a mobile modern world
- US destroyer chases pirates who fire RPGs at ship
- Security Council cancels Congo trip
- Safe-have dollar gains as SEC accuses Goldman
- Safe-haven dollar gains as SEC accuses Goldman
- Ohio: No sign of inmate's anesthesia allergy
- Afghans blame both US, Taliban for insecurity
- Volcanic ash leaves ref Bennett stuck in Romania
- Analysis: Israel fears US wants to impose peace
- Oil under $83 as stocks slump on Goldman news
- Vinci, Schiavone make Barcelona Ladies final
- Amazon dam delay overturned by Brazil judge
- AP Enterprise: Mexico cartels empty border towns
- Russia: Pilot tries to ask directions and crashes
- Iraq PM: Sunni-backed bloc must be in govt
- European air agency: Disruptions through Saturday
- 100,000 tickets sold in 1st day of final phase
- Stranded Norway PM turns to iPad to govern
- Little progress seen likely in Bhutto case
- North Korea has brazen record of attacking South
- Sudanese president ahead in early election results
- China earthquake toll rises to 1,144
- Ash makes Ryanair cancel most flights until Monday
- A look at leaders coming to Poland's state funeral
- Women's rugby on rise in US ahead of 2016 Olympics
- Amazon dam delay overturned by Brazil judge
- US sees Carribbean as soft target for drug trade
- Stranded Faeroese leader heads home by ferry
- Austria starts closing airspace due to volcano ash
- Referee, teams stranded by Iceland Volcano
- Vuelta de Castilla and Leon Results
- UN: Unknown helicopter crashes near Haiti capital
- Flight disruptions in Europe get even worse
- This could be the year for US in Boston Marathon
- India's Chhetri brings rock-star status to Wizards
- Nonprofit group sues to obtain Palin contract
- Lawsuit against Woody Harrelson dismissed
- Gates sees Caribbean as soft target for drug trade
- No pythons caught during Florida hunting season
- Icelanders blinded by international spotlight
- Outsider could challenge UK's two-party system
- Treasury pay boss releases 2010 pay guidelines
- Sweden reverses gradual reopening of airspace
- New Kyrgyz leaders vow to prosecute ex-president
- Germany's airports shut down by volcano ash
- Diane Birch readies solo tour, talks debut CD
- Obama to veto bill without derivatives controls
- Spain's Igor Anton wins 3rd stage of Castilla Leon
- NYC seeks limits on art vendors in popular parks
- Turkish prime minister to visit Greece in May
- Brazil police arrest alleged Colombian drug lord
- Serious problems found at Massey mines since blast
- Love songs: Steel Magnolia, Joey + Rory heat up
- China's Hu speaks of gradual change on currency
- Chile's Pinera announces $8.43b plan to rebuild
- Obama to veto bill without derivatives controls
- Lynx released in Colorado travels to Canada
- 4th officer charged with covering up US shootings
- Rio's Christ the Redeemer marred by graffiti
- Italian official: hostages held in Africa freed
- Hariri tribunal official says justice necessary
- Ogier leads after first day of Rally of Turkey
- German air traffic control dispute resolved
- Hariri tribunal official says justice necessary
- US appeals court hears challenge to wiretap law
- US nonprofit sues to obtain Palin contract
- 130,000 tickets sold in 36 hours of final phase
- Thai army chief takes charge of restoring order
- DR policeman kills self after alleged rape attempt
- Attorney in US wants Sheen statements thrown out
- Financial stocks dip after Goldman allegations
- Turkish Rally Results
- Indians set fire to mining offices in Bolivia
- McChrystal: too many contractors in Afghanistan
- Report: SEC knew of Stanford scheme since 1997
- Order could mean refund of $1.8M to teachers
- State: No sign of US inmate's anesthesia allergy
- BA cancels all flights to, from London airports
- Indian dad to plead guilty in sons' fiery deaths
- Widow sues Massey over US mine disaster
- King Tut's treasures coming to Seattle May 2012
- Mexican-born actress charged with marriage fraud
- Serious problems found at Massey mines since blast
- Oil settles near $83, stocks slump on Goldman news
- UN: Spanish military chopper crashes in Haiti
- Metals fall in broad commodities, stock pullback
- Guyana blames kites for recent spate of blackouts
- Pioneering black businessman Llewellyn dead at 82
- Sudanese president ahead in early election results
- Wozniacki reaches semifinals in Charleston
- APNewsBreak: Feds indict ex-Blackwater president
- Obama's asteroid goal: tougher, riskier than moon
- Stocks tumble as Goldman charged with civil fraud
- German Football Results
- IMF approves $160 billion for Iceland
- German Football Summaries
- Monks, govt workers seek life after China quakes
- Haiti lawmakers OK Clinton-led rebuilding panel
- Tosic scores 2 in Cologne's 2-0 win over Bochum
- US appeals court hears challenge to wiretap law
- Obama asks businesses to back US climate bill
- Masters champ Mickelson joining Tiger in Charlotte
- Family Circle Cup Results
- Italian Football Results
- House planning another hearing on Toyota recalls
- IMF approves $160 billion for Iceland
- Inter Milan returns to top
- Italian Football Summaries
- Report: SEC knew of Stanford scheme since 1997
- Inter Milan beats Juventus 2-0 in Serie A
- Kin of luger killed at Olympics given $10,000
- Order could mean $1.8M refund to Filipino teachers
- Obama's expansion of gay rights draws tepid praise
- Wozniacki advances, Jankovic upset in Charleston
- Inter Milan beats Juventus 2-0 in Serie A
- White House urges change in US bank bill
- 2 pilots jailed in DomRep on trafficking charges
- Canadian tech firm opens US hq
- Companies facing federal charges in wake of crisis
- Afghan `friendly fire' may have killed UN employee
- Terms, players in the Goldman Sachs fraud charges
- Bill Clinton: Words really matter
- UN: Spanish military chopper crashes in Haiti
- CIA monitored Soviet forces before 'Prague Spring'
- Volcanic cloud casts pall over interwoven world
- Pioneering black businessman Llewellyn dies at 82
- Regulators approve movie box office futures market
- Italy to close airspace in the north
- Chile's Pinera announces $8.43B plan to rebuild
- Toyota to recall 600,000 Sienna minivans
- Wadsworth to coach Canadian cross-country ski team
- Concrete lab admits faking results for NY projects
- Interest rates tumble after gov't charges Goldman
- SEC probe highlights risky Wall Street dealmaking
- Islamic charity in US wiretap case wants $612K
- Peter Steele, frontman of Type O Negative, dies
- Ex-Obama car czar remains under a kickback cloud
- Officials: US may bring piracy suspects for trial
- UN: 4 dead in Spanish helicopter crash in Haiti
- Former Obama car czar remains under kickback cloud
- Choi falters as Furyk, Appleby, Owen share lead
- Obama asks businesses to get behind climate bill
- Islamic charity in US wiretap case wants $612K
- Christina Applegate engaged to wed rocker beau
- Actor Danny Glover, 11 others arrested in US
- Calderon: Most Mexico drug war dead are criminals
- Afghan `friendly fire' may have killed UN employee
- Domingo applauded for 14 minutes at La Scala
- SEC accuses Goldman Sachs of defrauding investors
- Drug smuggler arrested in bestiality case in US
- Feds: Militia leader told members be ready to kill
- Van companies accused of immigrant-smuggling
- Judge: No allergy risk proven for US execution
- O'Meara leads after first round on Champions Tour
- Anna Nordqvist wins Mojo 6
- Feds indict former Blackwater president, 4 others
- Arizona to allow concealed weapons without permit
- Panel OKs market for movie bets; studios want ban
- Gates, LA's police chief during 1992 riot, dies
- Buried in a DC yard: WWI chemicals, weapons
- Choi falters as Furyk, Howell, Owen share lead
- IG report: SEC knew of Stanford scheme since 1997
- Family: US school snared 1,000s of webcam images
- HASH(0xa691568)
- HASH(0xa4d7b84)
- HASH(0xa3dc610)
- HASH(0xa5a7c10)
- HASH(0xa771838)
- HASH(0xa304474)
- State judge overturns US adoption ban law
- Volcano illustrates world's interconnectedness
- Prosecutors argue Polanski victim can't alter case
- Amazon dam delay overturned by Brazil judge
- Hernandez keeps focus on Mexico team
- UN chief: `peace dividends' essential after war
- Mexico rejects church criticism of sex education
- US mom says arrested son was beaten in Pakistan
- Mom of US man charged with terrorism speaks out
- Prosecutors argue Polanski victim can't alter case
- Cameron-backed Amazon dam delay nixed by judge
- Investigation of Bhutto death seems likely to fade
- Spanish helicopter crashes in Haiti, 4 killed
- F1 dodges Europe's ash cloud to set up in Shanghai
- C'th Games baton relay to arrive in Australia
- Crosby stars as Penguins beat Senators 2-1
- Massa gave $40,000 to aide before resigning
- Tibetans begin cremating victims of China quake
- Yankees place Park on DL with hamstring injury
- Halladay wins home debut for Phillies
- Webber fastest in last Chinese GP practice
- Formula One Chinese Grand Prix
- Weaver pitches 7 strong innings in Angels' 7-5 win
- Thousands stranded in Asia due to Iceland volcano
- Webber fastest in last Chinese GP practice
- Parents watch as sex offender admits killing teens
- United Daily News: Ma risks alienating finance staff
- FRIDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Toyota recalls 600,000 Sienna minivans
- Pakistan army kills 25 militants in overnight raid
- National Hockey League Daily Playoff Glance
- Cambodia, Thai soldiers exchange gunfire at border
- MOEA to expand distribution of distinctive local products
- Cell phone shipments to reach nearly 1.6 billion units: TRI
- Sex offender admits killing San Diego County teens
- Church bells toll in Poland one week on
- Vettel takes pole position for Chinese Grand Prix
- NKorea accuses South of framing it in ship sinking
- Chinese F1 GP results
- EU finance ministers work on banking oversight
- Blues beat Western Force 38-17
- Myanmar ushers in new year after deadly attack
- Bombs kill several people at Pakistan refugee camp
- 2 Bombs kill 20 at Pakistan refugee camp in NW
- Flight disruptions in Europe get even worse
- Vettel takes pole position for Chinese Grand Prix
- Dalai Lama wants to visit China quake site
- F1 Chinese GP starting lineup
- Iceland volcano activity increases
- Talk of the day -- Legislature passes innovation bill
- Poland holds public memorial for crash victims
- Apple Daily: Hospital disgraces memory of its founder
- EU finance ministers work on banking oversight
- Taiwan students need to study abroad: official
- Roadside bomb kills 2 Afghan police officers
- China Times: Torturing students is not 'education'
- A Kyrgyz interim leader says US base unjustified
- ECFA helps Taiwan reach out to world: president
- Australian charged with laundering $500,000,000
- Thai PM not planning crackdown on protesters
- China quake dead cremated in break with tradition
- Suicide bombers attack refugee camp in NW Pakistan
- Canterbury beats Cheetahs 45-6 in Super 14
- Taiwan 'chamber of commerce' in China elects new chair
- Pakistan army admits civilian killed in airstrikes
- Volcano sparks more flight disruptions
- Cops getting caught on camera increases scrutiny
- Dalai Lama wants to visit China quake site
- EU monitors: Sudan vote fell short of standards
- Zetterberg scores 3 times, Red Wings even series
- Government finances face serious shortfall: experts
- Frustrated Kovalchuk scores needed goal in playoff
- China quake dead cremated, in break with tradition
- NASCAR-Samsung Mobile 500 Results
- Stewart wins 1st NASCAR pole in 5 years
- Afghan president announces election panel chief
- No drama this year for Castroneves in Long Beach
- Glance at some of those who died in plane crash
- Suicide bombers kill 20 at Pakistani refugee camp
- Spain: 2 ETA arms caches found in France
- Taiwan-based diplomats help turn 'trash' to 'gold'
- IRL looking to add excitement to smaller events
- The Mojo 6 Scores
- Italy keeps northern airspace shut
- Former DPP chair releases book on Kaohsiung Incident trials
- South Korea's Yang takes lead in China
- Thousands stranded in Asia due to Iceland volcano
- Cast and all, Bogut hits road with Bucks
- Spurs won't commit to a starting point guard
- Croatia, Slovenia close airspace due to volcano
- French airports closed until Monday morning
- Lakers stumble into playoffs with injuries, losses
- Parents of murdered Calif. teen OK plea deal
- 2 hurt as generator blows up near stadium in India
- Iran calls US nukes tool of terror, intimidation
- Brussels Airlines cuts flights till Monday
- Suicide bombers kill 30 at Pakistani refugee camp
- Wayward US cat has free flight home from Chicago
- Pakistan prosecutor: Americans linked to militants
- Suicide bombers kill 41 at Pakistani refugee camp
- Serbia, Montenegro closing airspace due to volcano
- Super 14: Reds beat Bulls to stay in semis hunt
- 2 space crews say goodbye, close hatches
- President sells innovation bill, cross-strait trade pact
- Taiwan seeks Indonesia's help to search for fishing boat
- Afghan president names new election panel chief
- Vote monitors: Sudan elections short of standards
- Iraqi police officer killed in bombing
- 10 injured in two blasts near stadium in Bangalore
- 10 injured in 2 bombs near Indian cricket stadium
- 10 injured in 2 bombs near Bangalore stadium
- Palestinian dies in Israeli prison
- Pope flight to Malta escapes ash ban
- Pakistan prosecutor: Americans linked to militants
- US soldier dismissed for threats in Iraq protest
- US soldier dismissed for threats in Iraq protest
- Volcano spews more ash, spawns wider flight chaos
- AP Sportlight
- A glance at flight disruptions due to volcanic ash
- ECB warns on European bank levy
- US man finds rock believed to be meteor fragment
- U.S. beef tongues will be subject to rigorous checks: DOH
- Obama: Fresh crisis without new financial rules
- Scottish Football Results
- Monte Carlo Masters Results
- Celtic beats Hibs 3-2 to delay Rangers again
- Discovery leaves space station; next stop is Earth
- Plans of 2,000 Taiwanese travelers affected by volcanic ash in Europe
- Nadal on course for 6th Monte Carlo Masters title
- English Football Results
- Scholes' late header clinches United win at City
- California rough terrain for Senate incumbent
- China, Japan, Russia skip EU-Asia talks
- Priest involved in sex case has left job in Italy
- Greece: markets want more detail on bailout
- Nadal on course for 6th Monte Carlo Masters title
- Germany's Merkel makes circuitous trip home
- Barcelona Ladies Open Result
- Barcelona Ladies Open Results
- Schiavone beats Vinci in Barcelona Open final
- Priest involved in sex case has left job in Italy
- Yang leads China Open by 1 after 3 rounds
- Malawi president weds in colorful ceremony
- Suicide attack on refugees kills 41 in Pakistan
- Suicide attack on refugees kills 41 in Pakistan
- Suicide attack on refugees kills 41 in Pakistan
- Suicide attack on refugees kills 41 in Pakistan
- Suicide attack on refugees kills 41 in Pakistan
- Suicide attack on refugees kills 41 in Pakistan
- Suicide attack on refugees kills 41 in Pakistan
- Suicide attack on refugees kills 41 in Pakistan
- European air agency: Less than quarter of flights
- European air agency: Less than quarter of flights
- European air agency: Less than quarter of flights
- European air agency: Less than quarter of flights
- European air agency: Less than quarter of flights
- European air agency: Less than quarter of flights
- European air agency: Less than quarter of flights
- Poland holds public memorial for crash victims
- Poland holds public memorial for crash victims
- Poland holds public memorial for crash victims
- Poland holds public memorial for crash victims
- Poland holds public memorial for crash victims
- Poland holds public memorial for crash victims
- Poland holds public memorial for crash victims
- 10 injured in 2 bombs near Bangalore stadium
- 10 injured in 2 bombs near Bangalore stadium
- 10 injured in 2 bombs near Bangalore stadium
- 10 injured in 2 bombs near Bangalore stadium
- 10 injured in 2 bombs near Bangalore stadium
- 10 injured in 2 bombs near Bangalore stadium
- 10 injured in 2 bombs near Bangalore stadium
- 10 injured in 2 bombs near Bangalore stadium
- Scholes' late header clinches United win at City
- Scholes' late header clinches United win at City
- Scholes' late header clinches United win at City
- Scholes' late header clinches United win at City
- Scholes' late header clinches United win at City
- Scholes' late header clinches United win at City
- Scholes' late header clinches United win at City
- Brazil opposition candidate leads in poll
- Brazil opposition candidate leads in poll
- Brazil opposition candidate leads in poll
- Brazil opposition candidate leads in poll
- Brazil opposition candidate leads in poll
- Brazil opposition candidate leads in poll
- Brazil opposition candidate leads in poll
- Iran calls US nukes tool of terror, intimidation
- Iran calls US nukes tool of terror, intimidation
- Iran calls US nukes tool of terror, intimidation
- Iran calls US nukes tool of terror, intimidation
- Iran calls US nukes tool of terror, intimidation
- Iran calls US nukes tool of terror, intimidation
- Iran calls US nukes tool of terror, intimidation
- Zimbabwe female activists arrested, jailed
- Zimbabwe female activists arrested, jailed
- Zimbabwe female activists arrested, jailed
- Zimbabwe female activists arrested, jailed
- Zimbabwe female activists arrested, jailed
- Zimbabwe female activists arrested, jailed
- Zimbabwe female activists arrested, jailed
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Results
- Afghan president names new election panel chief
- Afghan president names new election panel chief
- Afghan president names new election panel chief
- Afghan president names new election panel chief
- Afghan president names new election panel chief
- Afghan president names new election panel chief
- Afghan president names new election panel chief
- German Football Results
- Afghan president names new election panel chief
- Nadal on course for 6th Monte Carlo Masters title
- Nadal on course for 6th Monte Carlo Masters title
- Nadal on course for 6th Monte Carlo Masters title
- Nadal on course for 6th Monte Carlo Masters title
- Nadal on course for 6th Monte Carlo Masters title
- Nadal on course for 6th Monte Carlo Masters title
- Nadal on course for 6th Monte Carlo Masters title
- 10 injured in 2 bombs near Indian cricket stadium
- 10 injured in 2 bombs near Indian cricket stadium
- Volcano spews more ash, spawns wider flight chaos
- Afghan president appoints electoral officials
- Contador takes lead in Vuelta de Castilla and Leon
- ECFA with China helps Taiwan reach out to world: Ma
- Volcano sparks more flight disruptions
- Sudan vote fell short of standards: EU monitors
- Taiwan government finances face serious shortfall, say experts
- Former DPP chair releases book on Kaohsiung Incident trials
- Taiwan 'chamber of commerce' in China elects new chairman
- Diplomats help turn 'trash' to 'gold'
- Taiwan players dream of hitting the hardwood in China
- Distribution of distinctive local products to expand
- Ash unlikely to reach Taiwan
- Tibetans cremate victims of China quake
- Dalai Lama wants to visit China quake site
- Feds indict former Blackwater president and 4 others
- Icelanders take relaxed stride
- Gunfire exchanged
- 'Atomic criminal'
- Cameron-backed Amazon dam delay nixed by judge
- Sirens wail across Poland, marking week since air crash
- Thai protest leaders to surrender, but rally goes on
- North Korea accuses South of framing it in ship sinking
- Myanmar ushers in new year
- AFP photographers win Awards
- Webcam images
- Lula: BRIC countries must forge a transparent system of global governance
- HTC is most virtuous in Microsoft brothel
- Goldman fraud charges trigger prospect of wider crackdown
- Japan's Toyota recalling 870,000 minivans over corrosion problems
- Goldman Sachs fraud charge sends U.S. stocks plummeting
- KLM further delays European flights to and from Amsterdam
- Iceland ash cloud upsets officials' calendar
- Thailand's wounded relive bloody Bangkok clashes
- Domingo applauded for 14 minutes at La Scala
- Mexican-born actress Romero charged with marriage fraud
- What's Conan O'Brien like? Just ask his in-laws
- Is 'Glee' a Hollywood's propaganda machine?
- Briton chosen world's best sommelier
- Prosecutors argue Polanski victim can't alter case
- Half Moon Bay: The perfect Northern California getaway
- Inside the Oprah-sphere
- 'Spoon Fed' is memoir with dash of food history
- 'Infamous' is historical mystery at its best
- Bestsellers
- Model shift: Could older be the new black?
- Weaver pitches 7 strong innings in Angels' 7-5 win
- Jankovic upset at Charleston WTA tennis
- Red Bull's Vettel seizes pole in China
- Inter Milan back on top with Juve victory
- Nadal, Djokovic on the cusp of 2nd Monte Carlo showdown
- Owen, Furyk, Howell pounce as Choi falters
- Nordqvist wins LPGA Mojo 6
- Taiwan environment groups urge regulations over high energy-consuming industries
- China ECFA debate about more than economy: Taiwan white-collar alliance
- Taiwan semiconductor industry foresees a production value of NT$15.8 billion
- Shanghai apologizes for World Expo web site description “Taipei, China:” Mayor Hau
- Taiwan Justice Ministry launches public meetings about death penalty
- Taiwan NCC cracks down on underground radio stations
- Taiwan to inspect each case of U.S. beef tongues
- Pope arrives in Malta, escapes ash ban
- Schalke wins to keep pressure on Bayern Munich
- Scholes heads Man United to 1-0 win at Man City
- Bolivia says may buy plane built for Manchester U
- Vuelta de Castilla y Leon Results
- Pope arrives in Malta, sex abuse meeting unclear
- SAfrican judge says he won't attend bar mitzvah
- Canadian PM cancels trip to Poland for funeral
- US woman claims nearly $212M lottery jackpot
- SKorean activist: NKorea kidnaps defector in China
- Loeb takes lead on day 2 of Rally of Turkey
- Scholes heads Man United to 1-0 win at Man City
- Super 14: Sharks hold on to beat Lions 32-28
- German high-speed train loses door
- HASH(0x94605dc)
- HASH(0x949684c)
- HASH(0x97d2388)
- HASH(0x94731ac)
- HASH(0x94a1368)
- HASH(0x95cb9e0)
- Pope on pilgrimmage in nation hit by sex scandal
- Cuban writer, activist Carlos Franqui dies at 89
- Young China quake survivor survived by sleeping in
- SAfrican judge says he won't attend bar mitzvah
- Chievo beats Livorno 2-0 in Serie A
- Spanish Football Results
- Report: Germany may consider Goldman action
- Sabres LW Vanek hurts left foot against Bruins
- Sevilla beats Sporting Gijon 3-0 in Spanish league
- Wozniacki injures ankle, retires at Charleston
- George Washington racks up late fees at NY library
- UK's Miliband, Prince Charles drop trip to Poland
- Volcano puts European matches under a cloud
- Tottenham dents Chelsea's title hopes with 2-1 win
- Bayern routs Hannover 7-0 to keep Bundesliga lead
- Sudan opposition leader rejects election results
- A-Rod passes McGwire for 8th place on HR list
- Ash may hover for days over uncertain Europe
- French Football Results
- Obama cancels Poland trip due to volcano fallout
- Marseille beats Boulogne 2-1 in French league
- Man United cuts Chelsea lead to 1 point
- English Football Summaries
- Police find explosives hidden in Greece
- Hollywood vs. The Volcano: Ash disrupts celebs
- Dutch computer chip maker NXP seeks stock listing
- English Scoring Leaders
- Attorney named for US man in adopted boy's death
- Wozniacki injures ankle, retires at Charleston
- Redknapp: World Cup hopeful Lennon not ready
- 2 Dutch NATO soldiers killed in Afghanistan
- President LBJ's youngest daughter hospitalized
- Valverde, Sastre, Wiggins to miss Amstel Gold
- Germany's Merkel calls off Poland trip
- Espanyol holds Barcelona 0-0 in Spanish league
- Cardinal: late pope backed priest-shielding
- Pope on pilgrimage in nation hit by sex scandal
- Trinidad parties talk of changes ahead of election
- Militia member says he wasn't aware of any plot
- Boston Marathon contender thwarted by volcano
- Predators look to go up 2-0 against Blackhawks
- LeBron, Shaq lead Cavs over Bulls
- Man shot at US-Mexico border crossing
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Spanish Football Summaries
- AP Exclusive: How the pope got his US lawyer
- Furyk leads Verizon Heritage after 3rd round
- Portuguese Football Results
- Zvonareva to face Stosur in Charleston final
- Chara, Ryder score 2 each as Bruins even series
- Oswalt gets first win as Astros beat Cubs 4-3
- Neo-Nazis, counter-demonstrators square off in LA
- Caribbean news briefs
- Braga beats Leixoes 3-1 to cut Benfica lead
- Bill Clinton says Haiti has best chance in decades
- 25 years of prize money, Boston still runs strong
- Langer takes lead in Champions Tour tournament
- Goldman case likely to unleash torrent of lawsuits
- Power earns third straight IRL pole
- President LBJ's youngest daughter hospitalized
- Campbell-Brown sets Kansas Relays record in 200
- White supremacists, demonstrators square off in LA
- Man shot, hurt at San Diego County border crossing
- Zimbabwe marks 30 years under President Mugabe
- LA's ex-gangsters train to go against gang life
- IRL-Long Beach Grand Prix Lineup
- HASH(0x9f924e8)
- HASH(0x9d0738c)
- HASH(0x9da65e8)
- HASH(0x9eef640)
- HASH(0x9cf1230)
- HASH(0xa0390a4)
- Hydrogen still in the eco-car race
- Kyle Busch's drive for 5 in a row at Texas delayed
- Clinton: Criticize, don't demonize officeholders
- A royal widow takes on the `realists' over nukes
- 2 shows to honor German artist Neo Rauch
- Pot enthusiasts gather at California cannabis expo
- Journalist in war faces troubling questions
- Turkish Cypriot election could halt peace talks
- Geithner predicts passage of financial overhaul
- Super 14 scoring summaries
- Crusaders lead Super 14 after Round 10
- Ex-mentor: Sharpton is Obama's link to the streets
- Ex-mentor: Sharpton is Obama's link to the streets
- Victim's stepdad told to pay singer's legal costs
- Stanford company to close 2 Caribbean newspapers
- Pakistan: Bombers kill refugees waiting for food
- LeBron, Shaq lead Cavs over Bulls in NBA playoffs
- National Basketball Association Daily Playoff Glance
- NHL Daily Playoff Glance
- Rockies' Jimenez no-hits Braves, 4-0
- Cookbook pulped over 'ground black people' typo
- Cuban cigar legend Robaina dead at 91
- Angel leads Red Bulls past FC Dallas 2-1
- Argentine Results
- Estudiantes, Independiente move atop standings
- Chavez: China to devote $20B to Venezuela projects
- Report: Gates sent White House memo on Iran policy
- Monterrey keeps rolling; Chivas loses again
- Palin: Taken aback by Obama 'superpower' remark
- Mafia-related fugitive nabbed in US after 2 days
- Yankees win 4th straight series starting season
- Colorado's Jimenez no-hits Braves, Rockies win 4-0
- Chinese president Hu flies to Tibetan quake zone
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- F1 teams push for tire supply decision
- Palin taken aback by Obama 'superpower' remark
- Martinez beats Pavlik to claim middleweight title
- Australia monitoring security situation in India
- Malaysia holds Iran policeman, athletes over drugs
- Australia monitoring security situation in India
- Suicide bomb at police station kills 7 in Pakistan
- NBA Daily Playoff Glance
- Backstrom's overtime goal gives Capitals win
- Lambert, Shelton, Adkins win early ACM Awards
- Philippines drops charges vs 2 massacre suspects
- SATURDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- IPL chief confident in security despite bombing
- Polish leader, wife flown to Krakow for burial
- EU scraps ministerial farm meeting
- Australian rugby league results
- Australian Rules football results
- Israel seals West Bank as security precaution
- KLM pushes to resume passenger flights after tests
- Dragons move atop standings with win over Titans
- China Times: Gov't policy tested as '22K' nears expiry date
- Ahmadinejad extolls Iran's military might
- Polish leader, wife flown to Krakow for burial
- SKorea ship sinking may go to UN if North fingered
- KLM pushes to resume passenger flights after tests
- Taiwan medical team departs for China to help quake victims
- A look at leaders coming to Poland's state funeral
- Talk of the day--Goldman Sachs case could slightly affect Taiex
- Ahmadinejad extolls Iran's military might
- 29 militants die in fighting in north Afghanistan
- UAE airline Etihad plans to start Iraq flights
- Button leads 1-2 finish for McLaren at Chinse GP
- Fiat design focuses on Italian innovation
- Bangladesh sentences border guards for 2009 mutiny
- Pope leads open-air Mass in Malta for thousands
- Button wins Chinese GP in McLaren 1-2
- Gul, Arafat out of Pakistan's World Twenty20 squad
- Asian Badminton Championships Results
- Bulgaria closes its airspace
- US Embassy: Syria allows American school to reopen
- Button leads 1-2 finish for McLaren at Chinese GP
- 9 opposition supporters die in Bangladesh accident
- Sugut, Kimutai win Vienna City Marathon races
- Lin Dan wins Asian badminton men's singles title
- Landmine in Somali capital kills at least 10
- Iran sentences critic filmmaker to prison
- KLM pushes to resume passenger flights after tests
- Philippine police file complaints vs. Abu Sayyaf
- Top German bishop assures pope of solidarity
- Spain closes 12 northern airports
- UAE airline Etihad plans to start Iraq flights
- Germany's Merkel resumes road trip home
- Formula One Chinese Grand Prix Results
- Volcano-stranded Europeans seek alternate routes
- A glance at flight disruptions due to volcanic ash
- Vienna City Marathon Results
- Taiwan composer breathes new life into traditional music
- Zimbabwe business take overs stay, Mugabe pledges
- Hamilton, Vettel reprimanded in China
- Bangkok's main shopping boulevard declared unsafe
- 'Glee' among GLAAD Media Awards winners
- Lin Dan wins Asian badminton men's singles title
- ECFA early harvest list to be drafted soon: official
- Urawa moves atop the J-League standings
- All imports of U.S. beef tongues to be inspected: official
- Belarus says ousted Kyrgyz leader welcome
- Officials: US helicopter crashes in Iraq
- Pope: church will protect young from abuse
- KLM pushes to resume flights after ash tests
- Johnstone Kibet Maiyo wins Belgrade Marathon
- Man faces fine for destroying endangered wetland grass
- Pope: church will protect young from abuse
- NASA to astronauts: Rain delays likely for return
- Red Bull, Ferrari leave China with regrets
- Actor Daniel Wu marries girlfriend in South Africa
- Applications for cross-strait banking to be accepted soon
- Wembley begins installing new playing surface
- Loeb wins Rally of Turkey
- Elaborate state funeral for Poland's first couple
- China's Hu comforts quake victims on scripted trip
- Geithner: Obama taking steps to shrink deficit
- US soldier killed in Iraq helicopter crash
- Geithner says economy growing faster than expected
- Zimbabwe business take overs stay, Mugabe pledges
- Clinton: Democrats to hold Senate, House in 2010
- KMT to reinstate Sun Yat-sen scholarships
- Clinton: Look beyond judges for high court pick
- First public hearing on death penalty scheduled for April 21
- Scottish Football Results
- Escalante's 'genius' celebrated at East LA funeral
- Tearful pope says church will better protect young
- McCain says US lacks effective policy on Iran
- Diving World Series moved because of volcano
- Rangers wins 2-0 to move closer to Scottish title
- Algerian airline sending travelers home by boat
- Turkish Rally Results
- Government not opposed to referendum on ECFA: premier
- Low-income housing areas not to be seen as slums: speaker
- Uganda thrones youngest king
- Loeb wins Rally of Turkey
- Monte Carlo Masters Results
- Air France: We carried out succesful test flight
- Solo trans-Atlantic rower coped with iPods, candy
- Nadal wins 6th straight Monte Carlo Masters title
- United Daily News: Recruit officials versed in policy discourse
- Top general says US withdrawal from Iraq on track
- Y.E. Yang wins China Open by two stokes
- Rep leader: Take bank reform back to drawing board
- 3 Italy aid workers freed in Afghanistan
- English Football Results
- Nadal wins 6th straight Monte Carlo Masters title
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Wigan ends Arsenal's title hopes with 3-2 victory
- NY senator: 5 airlines say no charge for carry-ons
- Turkish navy commandos capture pirates
- Barcelona travels to Milan by bus for semifinal
- Barcelona travels to Milan by bus for semifinal
- Barcelona travels to Milan by bus for semifinal
- Barcelona travels to Milan by bus for semifinal
- Barcelona travels to Milan by bus for semifinal
- Barcelona travels to Milan by bus for semifinal
- Barcelona travels to Milan by bus for semifinal
- Volcano-stranded Europeans seek alternate routes
- Volcano-stranded Europeans seek alternate routes
- Volcano-stranded Europeans seek alternate routes
- Volcano-stranded Europeans seek alternate routes
- Volcano-stranded Europeans seek alternate routes
- Volcano-stranded Europeans seek alternate routes
- Volcano-stranded Europeans seek alternate routes
- Volcano-stranded Europeans seek alternate routes
- Indian cricket board defers IPL meeting
- Indian cricket board defers IPL meeting
- Indian cricket board defers IPL meeting
- Indian cricket board defers IPL meeting
- Indian cricket board defers IPL meeting
- Indian cricket board defers IPL meeting
- Indian cricket board defers IPL meeting
- NY senator: 5 airlines say no charge for carry-ons
- NY senator: 5 airlines say no charge for carry-ons
- NY senator: 5 airlines say no charge for carry-ons
- NY senator: 5 airlines say no charge for carry-ons
- NY senator: 5 airlines say no charge for carry-ons
- NY senator: 5 airlines say no charge for carry-ons
- NY senator: 5 airlines say no charge for carry-ons
- NY senator: 5 airlines say no charge for carry-ons
- NY senator: 5 airlines say no charge for carry-ons
- NY senator: 5 airlines say no charge for carry-ons
- NY senator: 5 airlines say no charge for carry-ons
- Indian cricket board defers IPL meeting
- NY senator: 5 airlines say no charge for carry-ons
- NY senator: 5 airlines say no charge for carry-ons
- Volcano-stranded Europeans seek alternate routes
- Volcano-stranded Europeans seek alternate routes
- Volcano-stranded Europeans seek alternate routes
- Volcano-stranded Europeans seek alternate routes
- Volcano-stranded Europeans seek alternate routes
- Volcano-stranded Europeans seek alternate routes
- Volcano-stranded Europeans seek alternate routes
- Volcano-stranded Europeans seek alternate routes
- Volcano-stranded Europeans seek alternate routes
- AP Interview: Taliban say buildup under way
- AP Interview: Taliban say buildup under way
- AP Interview: Taliban say buildup under way
- AP Interview: Taliban say buildup under way
- AP Interview: Taliban say buildup under way
- AP Interview: Taliban say buildup under way
- AP Interview: Taliban say buildup under way
- AP Interview: Taliban say buildup under way
- Solo trans-Atlantic rower coped with iPods, candy
- Solo trans-Atlantic rower coped with iPods, candy
- Solo trans-Atlantic rower coped with iPods, candy
- Solo trans-Atlantic rower coped with iPods, candy
- Solo trans-Atlantic rower coped with iPods, candy
- Solo trans-Atlantic rower coped with iPods, candy
- Elaborate state funeral for Poland's first couple
- Elaborate state funeral for Poland's first couple
- Elaborate state funeral for Poland's first couple
- Elaborate state funeral for Poland's first couple
- Elaborate state funeral for Poland's first couple
- Elaborate state funeral for Poland's first couple
- Elaborate state funeral for Poland's first couple
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany's Merkel returns home after road trip
- Germany's Merkel returns home after road trip
- Germany's Merkel returns home after road trip
- Germany's Merkel returns home after road trip
- Germany's Merkel returns home after road trip
- Germany's Merkel returns home after road trip
- Germany's Merkel returns home after road trip
- White House spokesman: Twitter an 'amazing tool'
- White House spokesman: Twitter an 'amazing tool'
- White House spokesman: Twitter an 'amazing tool'
- White House spokesman: Twitter an 'amazing tool'
- White House spokesman: Twitter an 'amazing tool'
- White House spokesman: Twitter an 'amazing tool'
- Volcano keeps Dubai waiting for Armani hotel
- Volcano keeps Dubai waiting for Armani hotel
- Volcano keeps Dubai waiting for Armani hotel
- Volcano keeps Dubai waiting for Armani hotel
- Volcano keeps Dubai waiting for Armani hotel
- Volcano keeps Dubai waiting for Armani hotel
- Volcano keeps Dubai waiting for Armani hotel
- Volcano keeps Dubai waiting for Armani hotel
- Volcano keeps Dubai waiting for Armani hotel
- Volcano keeps Dubai waiting for Armani hotel
- Volcano keeps Dubai waiting for Armani hotel
- Volcano keeps Dubai waiting for Armani hotel
- Volcano keeps Dubai waiting for Armani hotel
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Top general says US withdrawal from Iraq on track
- Top general says US withdrawal from Iraq on track
- Top general says US withdrawal from Iraq on track
- Top general says US withdrawal from Iraq on track
- Top general says US withdrawal from Iraq on track
- Top general says US withdrawal from Iraq on track
- Turkish Cypriot election could halt peace talks
- Turkish Cypriot election could halt peace talks
- Turkish Cypriot election could halt peace talks
- Turkish Cypriot election could halt peace talks
- Turkish Cypriot election could halt peace talks
- Turkish Cypriot election could halt peace talks
- Turkish Cypriot election could halt peace talks
- Dutch Football Results
- Dutch Football Results
- Dutch Football Results
- Dutch Football Results
- Dutch Football Results
- Dutch Football Results
- 29 militants die in fighting in north Afghanistan
- 29 militants die in fighting in north Afghanistan
- 29 militants die in fighting in north Afghanistan
- 29 militants die in fighting in north Afghanistan
- 29 militants die in fighting in north Afghanistan
- 29 militants die in fighting in north Afghanistan
- 29 militants die in fighting in north Afghanistan
- Dutch Football Results
- 29 militants die in fighting in north Afghanistan
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Germany loosens flight restrictions slightly
- Twente suspends title celebrations after Ajax win
- Twente suspends title celebrations after Ajax win
- Twente suspends title celebrations after Ajax win
- Twente suspends title celebrations after Ajax win
- Twente suspends title celebrations after Ajax win
- Twente suspends title celebrations after Ajax win
- Twente suspends title celebrations after Ajax win
- 3 Italian aid workers freed in Afghanistan
- 3 Italian aid workers freed in Afghanistan
- 3 Italian aid workers freed in Afghanistan
- 3 Italian aid workers freed in Afghanistan
- 3 Italian aid workers freed in Afghanistan
- 3 Italian aid workers freed in Afghanistan
- 3 Italian aid workers freed in Afghanistan
- Turkish Cypriot election could halt peace talks
- Turkish Cypriot election could halt peace talks
- Turkish Cypriot election could halt peace talks
- Turkish Cypriot election could halt peace talks
- Turkish Cypriot election could halt peace talks
- Turkish Cypriot election could halt peace talks
- Turkish Cypriot election could halt peace talks
- Ahmadinejad extolls Iran's military might
- Ahmadinejad extolls Iran's military might
- Ahmadinejad extolls Iran's military might
- Ahmadinejad extolls Iran's military might
- Ahmadinejad extolls Iran's military might
- Ahmadinejad extolls Iran's military might
- Ahmadinejad extolls Iran's military might
- AP Exclusive: Taliban say buildup under way
- AP Exclusive: Taliban say buildup under way
- AP Exclusive: Taliban say buildup under way
- AP Exclusive: Taliban say buildup under way
- AP Exclusive: Taliban say buildup under way
- AP Exclusive: Taliban say buildup under way
- AP Exclusive: Taliban say buildup under way
- AP Exclusive: Taliban say buildup under way
- Tearful pope says church will better protect young
- Tearful pope says church will better protect young
- Tearful pope says church will better protect young
- Tearful pope says church will better protect young
- Tearful pope says church will better protect young
- Tearful pope says church will better protect young
- Indian cricket board defers IPL meeting
- Indian cricket board defers IPL meeting
- Indian cricket board defers IPL meeting
- Indian cricket board defers IPL meeting
- Indian cricket board defers IPL meeting
- Indian cricket board defers IPL meeting
- Indian cricket board defers IPL meeting
- Tearful pope says church will better protect young
- Indian cricket board defers IPL meeting
- Vuelta de Castilla and Leon Results
- Vuelta de Castilla and Leon Results
- Vuelta de Castilla and Leon Results
- Vuelta de Castilla and Leon Results
- Vuelta de Castilla and Leon Results
- Vuelta de Castilla and Leon Results
- Vuelta de Castilla and Leon Results
- AP Exclusive: Taliban say buildup under way
- Twente suspends title celebrations after Ajax win
- 3 Italian aid workers freed in Afghanistan
- Bomb blast at IPL cricket raises security concerns
- From bad to worse: Volcanic ash casts cloud over Asian travellers
- ECFA debate about more than economy: watchdog
- Shanghai apologizes for 'Taipei, China' description on Expo web site: Mayor Hau
- Rest in peace: Poland buries president
- NCC cracks down on underground radio stations
- DOH to inspect each case of U.S. beef tongues
- 'Outstanding Chinese Project Manager' highlights greener economy
- Botulism infection confirmed as cause of woman's death
- MOJ launches meetings about death penalty
- Taiwan composer
- Polish leader, wife in Krakow for burial among Polish kings
- Hu Jintao tells quake rescuers to keep searching for survivors
- OPRF to host all-Ravel concerts in Taiwan
- White supremacists, demonstrators square off
- Palin taken aback by Obama's remark
- Turkish Cypriot leadership election could halt peace talks
- Lessons learned shape U.S. President Obama's court pick
- Blagojevich? Quite sane
- Why Taiwan must back PRC dissidents
- 'Next to Normal' wins Pulitzer Prize for drama
- New cast enlivens Met's reviled 'Tosca'
- Cuban writer, activist Carlos Franqui dies at the age of 89
- Lambert, Shelton, Adkins win early ACM Awards
- A look back to 1989: Volcano's ash kills 747's engines
- For U.S. death row inmates, a long, lonely wait for execution
- Census Bureau urges same-sex couples to be counted
- Vatican tries to quell uproar over gay comment
- Major Picasso exhibit to open at NYC's Met
- Goldman case likely to unleash many lawsuits
- India to hike rates again to tame inflation: Analysts
- Flaws in Islamic finance are highlighted by crisis: Experts
- Correa to propose oil nationalization bill
- Geithner 'confident' U.S. finance reform will pass
- Saudis to build nuclear, renewable energy center
- Financial crisis shakes up sleepy Swiss shareholder meetings
- Debt crisis a wake-up call for Greeks
- Far Eastern Taipei marks
Mom's Day with special cake
- Grand Hyatt Taipei’s Pearl Liang restaurant offers Taiwanese hometown cuisine
- Watch Nippon pro
baseball game live
at GTV channel
- Hotel Royal Taipei presents
delicious Mother's Day cake
- U.S. TV producer features
Shangri-La’s Far Eastern
- Evergreen Group to place orders for 100 containerships
- Carnival Corp. raises profit forecast
on cruise price rebound this year
- VLCC rates seen to rise in second half of 2010
- Russia seeks stronger U.N.
scheme to curb Somali piracy
- LeBron, Shaq lead Cavs over Bulls in NBA playoffs
- Ankle injury forces Wozniacki to retire from Charleston challenge
- Martinez defeats Pavlik to claim middleweight crown
- Ferguson savors latest United late show
- Hodgson concerned over Fulham's Euro travel plans
- Furyk seizes third-round lead at Heritage
- Allyson Felix anchors her team to relay gold at Kersee All-Stars
- Jimenez's no hitter dominates Braves in 4-0 win
- New York Yankees wins fourth straight series starting season
- UK adventurer set for final leg of epic Pacific row
- Why Taiwan must back PRC dissidents
- Five Taiwan documentaries grasp top prizes at Huston Film Festival
- Affordable housing project to be enforced with supplement measures: Ministry of The Interior Affair
- Taiwan DPP wants ban on U.S. beef parts including tongues
- Taiwan FSC in war of words with Fubon Group over China restrictions
- Taiwan Interior Minister faults police and social workers for girl killed by mother
- Taiwan DPP to trash government-supplied ECFA debate info
- Taiwan activists to stage Mother’s Day protest for jailed ex-President Chen
- 'Bodyguards and Assassins' dominates HK awards
- Iceland's farmers try to save herds from toxic ash
- British Airways to make test flight
- Hoffenheim draws 1-1 at Dortmund in Bundesliga
- Winners at the 29th Hong Kong Film Awards
- Hardliner leads Turkish Cypriot leadership vote
- Anderlecht wins 30th league title
- AP Sportlight
- Italian Football Results
- Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift in ACM spotlight
- Italian Football Summaries
- `Dragon,' `Kick-Ass' tussle for box-office win
- AC Milan loss limits Rossoneri title chances
- Hard-liner leads Turkish Cypriot leadership poll
- Philippe Gilbert wins Amstel Gold race
- Amstel Gold Results
- Counting sea life, sometimes little things are big
- Iran nuclear conference urges Israel to join NPT
- Belarus says ousted Kyrgyz leader welcome
- 5 airlines won't charge for carryons, senator says
- France extends airport closures through Tuesday
- Flights to 3 Turkish cities suspended
- Obama to sell financial overhaul to country
- Anderlecht wins 30th league title
- Lazio, Roma fans clash ahead of Serie A derby
- Doctor: Luci Baines Johnson improving at hospital
- Police: Boxer Valero suspected of murder
- European airlines send up test flights despite ash
- US aid cuts hit Egypt's democracy groups
- Wigan ends Arsenal's title hopes with 3-2 victory
- Contador seals Vuelta de Castilla and Leon win
- Lille routs Monaco 4-0 in French league
- Police: Boxer Valero suspected of killing wife
- Martinez hits 3 goals as Tenerife beats Getafe 3-2
- Talks on Greek bailout package are postponed
- German Football Results
- Flood of aid reaches China's remote quake zone
- German Football Summaries
- Sabres LW Vanek doubtful for Game 3 against Bruins
- Israeli president: Iran threatens whole world
- Bundesliga leading scorers
- EU says half of normal flights may run Monday
- 'Bodyguards and Assassins' dominates HK awards
- Police: Boxer Valero suspected of killing wife
- ATP Six Straight Titles-Same Event
- USVI: Herbal sex pill pulled from shelves
- Israeli president: Iran threatens whole world
- Talks on Greek bailout package are postponed
- Hard-liner claims victory in Turkish Cypriot poll
- 'Dragon,' 'Kick-Ass' tussle for box-office win
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Roma rallies to beat Lazio 2-1 in derby
- Family Circle Cup Results
- The Marathon run turns 2,500 in Greece, and Boston
- Greek Football Results
- Hard-liner wins Turkish Cypriot poll
- Stosur wins Family Circle Cup over Zvonareva
- Kirstie Alley keeps it real in A&E's `Big Life'
- Goldman Sachs faces questions in Europe
- Mexican Football Results
- Langer wins 10th title on Champions Tour
- Energy ministers seek to stabilize gas prices
- Pioneering film editor Dede Allen dies at 86
- Cuba blocks opposition march
- Torres to undergo knee surgery, out for 6 weeks
- Panathinaikos wins last game, celebrates title
- Fee-weary air travelers get a break _ for now
- Turkish Cypriot hard-liner wins election
- South Africa's World Cup gamble
- Pumas win to qualify for Mexican playoffs
- Middleweight king lives up to nickname: Maravilla
- Bulls' Noah on Garnett: "He's a dirty player"
- Insurers to recoup Toyota recall crash claims
- Stosur wins Family Circle Cup over Zvonareva
- Grand Prix of Long Beach Results
- Juan Luis Guerra organizes Haiti concert
- 2 al-Qaida members killed in clash with Yemen army
- NASCAR doubleheader at Texas postponed by rain
- `Cloud' music plans no longer just pie in the sky
- Lille routs Monaco 4-0 in French league
- Brazilian Football Results
- Botafogo beats Flamengo to win Rio title
- Real Madrid beats Valencia 2-0 in Spanish league
- US pediatrician was subject of 1996 complaint
- Quake rattles Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic
- Benfica beats Academica 3-2 in Portuguese league
- Polish leader buried in ceremony of patriotism
- European airlines test skies, press to end ban
- British Olympian Baddely wins mile race in Boston
- Botafogo beats Flamengo to finally win Rio title
- Pumas win to qualify for Mexican playoffs
- RHR notches second career IRL victory
- Davis' penalty leads to Furyk win
- NASCAR doubleheader at Texas postponed by rain
- A riotous 'La Cage aux Folles' returns to B'way
- Hundreds bid Cuban cigar legend Robaina farewell
- Monday, April 26
- IRL-Long Beach Grand Prix Results
- Armed Thai troops block Bangkok business district
- 3 gunmen killed in clash with soldiers in Mexico
- SKorea's Lee vows to find cause of ship sinking
- Poll: Majority lacks trust in government
- Fraud charge deals big blow to Goldman's image
- Close to India, Pakistan shows military might
- Behind the scenes of a Pakistani suicide bombing
- Once branded a coward, he fights for PTSD victims
- Peru town copes with being devoured by mine
- Gates says US is prepared on Iran's nuclear plan
- Riquelme absent as Boca loses again
- Underwood, Swift in ACM spotlight; Lady A wins
- Teixeira homers, Pettitte pitches Yanks past Texas
- American League Leaders
- A look at 3 cloud music subscription plans
- Botafogo wins Rio state title
- Underwood, Swift in ACM spotlight; Lady A wins 2
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Miranda Lambert wins album of the year ACM
- Lakers' inside duo overpower Thunder 87-79
- Lady A wins 2, while Lambert's 2 includes album
- Armed Thai troops patrol Bangkok business district
- Japan MotoGP race postponed due to Iceland volcano
- AP source: Toyota agreeing to $16.4 million fine
- Avs' Hejduk leaves game with injury
- Report: Countrywide Financial being probed
- Flyers beat Devils 3-2 in OT
- Ash cloud forces Barcelona to take bus to Italy
- Toyota to agree to $16.4 million government fine
- Lady A wins 5 while Lambert's 2 includes album
- Asian stock markets tumble in early trading
- Big Kenny: Crossing genres important to musicians
- Healy elected new Tennis Australia president
- AP source: Toyota to agree to $16.4 million fine
- Carrie Underwood wins ACM Entertainer of the Year
- Winners at the Academy of Country Music Awards
- Police: Man shot at border thought from Colorado
- National League Leaders
- Casey double leads Colorado past Toronto FC 3-1
- Heyward lifts Braves past Rockies, 4-3 in ninth
- Suicide prevention measures to be strengthened: minister
- New Zealand, Pakistan to meet in small-town Hawera
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Indian minister resigns over IPL row
- NZ man fined for leaving baby in car at strip club
- Talk of the day -- Taiwanese on spree for Chinese yuan
- Israel remembers fallen soldiers, attack victims
- National Hockey League
- Work in China's quake zone switches to rebuilding
- 7 killed, 30 injured in northern Afghanistan Quake
- Oil plunges below $82 on volcano, Goldman gitters
- Court hears arguments on campus Christian group
- Philips turns to (EURO)200M profit in Q1
- Philips turns to euro200M profit in Q1
- Poll: 4 out of 5 Americans don't trust Washington
- Israeli defense minister: Occupation must end
- China Times -- President Ma on watch list
- Barcelona facing grueling trip for Inter semifinal
- National Basketball Association Playoff Glance
- Austria reopens airspace, many flights canceled
- Pakistan: Blast hits oil tankers on NATO route
- Talk of the day -- New military complex taking shape
- Asian stocks fall after Goldman charged with fraud
- Strict controls on U.S. beef imports: economics minister
- Official: Geely mulling Shanghai for Volvo plant
- CBC advises banks to acquire renminbi directly from China
- SKorea's Lee vows strong action in ship sinking
- UNHCR concern as Australia detains asylum-seekers
- Iran sentences 3 opposition activists to prison
- Less than quarter of flights flown in Europe
- Philips turns to (EURO)200M profit in Q1
- Philips turns to euro200M profit in Q1
- Italy reopens northern airspace
- Iran wants nuke fuel talks with Security Council
- Airline industry group urges airport reopening
- Stockholm airport opens for limited air traffic
- Israeli defense minister says occupation must end
- Cuba's 'seed man' wins global environmental prize
- Australian underworld figure dies in prison fight
- Malaysia politician confesses to youthful drinking
- Economic Daily News: Issues to be clarified by party head debate
- Share prices plunge on local bourse
- Taiwanese banks apply to venture into China
- Italy shuts down northern airspace again
- India court upholds life sentence in model's death
- UK airspace restrictions in place until Tuesday
- Turkish parliament debates constitutional change
- Philippine prosecutors protest dropping of charges
- China shares plunge on moves to cool home prices
- Dubai telecom Du to raise $272M from shareholders
- Europe's aviation authorities discuss ash cloud
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Spain offers its airports
- Lazio, AS Roma fans clash after Serie A derby
- Aviation industry blasts EU govts for lockdowns
- Pakistan: Blast occurs outside school in northwest
- 2 survivors pulled out 5 days after China quake
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei Forex
- World Bank urges Asia to boost clean energy spend
- Oil plunges below $82 on volcano, Goldman jitters
- A glance at flight disruptions due to volcanic ash
- Bangladesh sentences border guards for 2009 mutiny
- UK mortgage lending up 24 pct in March
- UK to send warships to get stranded Britons
- Sherpa team plans to clean Everest's death zone
- World stocks fall amid Goldman case, China measure
- Plane kills 2 on motorcycle on Indonesia runway
- Airline group urges European airport re-openings
- Police: Blast hits next to school in NW Pakistan
- ITF says Odesnik accepts voluntary suspension
- Iraq Shiite cleric doubts front-runners in PM race
- Chinese delegation from Hubei visits Taiwan
- Less than third of flights expected in Europe
- Volcano flight chaos leaves many passengers broke
- Dollar edges up on euro to $1.3454
- Polish Protestant church bishop dies in car crash
- Vice premier promotes public transit to cut carbon emissions
- Bangladesh sentences border guards for 2009 mutiny
- Black or biracial? Census forces a choice for some
- Commercial Times: Investment promotion strategy needs revamp
- Rain threatens to delay space shuttle's return
- Court to hear arguments on campus Christian group
- Groups launch campaign to herald new era of reading
- UK sends warships to rescue stranded Britons
- China factories break labor rules
- Bomb kills child outside school in Pakistan
- 1995 US bombing victims' children build new lives
- Germany to send up test plane to measure ash
- Luge federation: 'No single reason' caused death
- Iraq Shiite cleric doubts front-runners in PM race
- At 40, Lopez balances motherhood, marriage, movies
- South African broadcaster's World Cup mistake
- Taipei mayor, lawmaker emerge as KMT hopefuls in Taipei, Kaohsiung
- Police deployed over Indonesia blasphemy ruling
- Iraq Shiite cleric doubts front-runners in PM race
- Imports of U.S. beef offal allowed if no internal organs included
- Social workers blamed for not being active in saving lives
- German Econ Min calls volcano conference
- Dubai telecom Du to raise $272M from shareholders
- Japan requests postponement of Fed Cup playoff
- Airline industry urges Europe to reopen airports
- Greek borrowing costs spike again
- ADB: China should tighten policy to avoid bubble
- Australian rugby league results
- Nigeria: 2 Germans kidnapped in oil-rich region
- NATO: F-16 fighters damaged by volcanic ash
- Armenians protest Turkish meeting in Beirut
- Official: Kyrgyz president leaves Kazakhstan
- Stock futures fall, point to lower opening
- ITF says Odesnik accepts voluntary suspension
- Higher revenue, tax benefit boost Hasbro profit
- TUI Travel: volcano has cost $31 million
- Celtic Manor undergone $750K in changes for Ryder
- BA, other airlines seek EU bailout for ash crisis
- Halliburton profits drop nearly 46 percent
- Guinea: Congo illegally expelled businessman
- Spain offers its airports as hub for the stranded
- Overcast skies delay space shuttle's return
- Barcelona avoiding excuses for Inter Milan clash
- Netanyahu urges 'crippling sanctions' against Iran
- Iraq official says Baghdad votes ordered recounted
- Nowitzki leads Mavericks to opening playoff win
- Afghan police arrest 9 in plot for Kabul attacks
- Luge federation: 'No single reason' caused death
- Russia: US adoptions freeze to last for weeks
- Niemi shuts out Predators, Chicago gets even
- Israeli PM says Jerusalem settlements justified
- St.Kitts upgrades representative's post to resident ambassador
- Barcelona travels by bus to Inter Milan clash
- Nordic countries open airports for limited traffic
- Fulham says Europa League semifinal goes ahead
- Greek borrowing costs hit new high
- Nigeria: 2 Germans kidnapped in oil-rich region
- Indonesia court mulls blasphemy law
- Overseas offices gear up to help stranded Taiwanese in Europe
- Turkish parliament debates constitutional change
- US soldier dies in non-combat incident in Iraq
- Choo's slam helps Indians sweept White Sox, 7-4
- 2 saved from rubble after China quake kills 2,000
- Norway: engine problem prompts early landing
- Romanian authorities arrest cigarette smugglers
- Germany may try for compensation from Goldman
- Pope Benedict XVI marks 5 years since election
- Police say boxer Valero kills self in jail
- Police: Edwin Valero kills himself in cell
- 60,000 people awaiting rescue in China's quake-hit villages
- Man United striker's brother beaten by rival fans
- World stocks fall amid Goldman case, China measure
- Gas summit tackles falling prices
- Live Nation launches concert business in Australia
- Ex-boxing champ Edwin Valero kills self in jail
- Citigroup earns $4.4B in 1Q as trading rebounds
- Oil plunges below $81 on volcano, Goldman jitters
- Rotting roses in Kenya: Ash closures kill flowers
- Russia: US adoptions freeze to last for weeks
- Standoff with Sri Lankan asylum seekers ends
- Iran wants nuke fuel talks with Security Council
- Inter Milan still aiming for treble success
- Police: boxer Edwin Valero kills self in jail
- Ethnic Catholics protest Cleveland church closings
- Man United striker's brother beaten by rival fans
- Airline losses from ash spiral over $1 billion
- Libya eyes investment from Taiwan SMEs
- Guinea: Congo illegally expelled businessman
- UK regulator weighs Goldman Sachs probe
- Iraqi panel orders recount of Baghdad votes
- Oklahoma City to mark 15 years since bombing
- Iran picks site for new enrichment facility
- Tribeca looks to expand notion of film festival
- Gas forum tackles how to boost falling prices
- Pilots warn to keep safety first
- Mutu banned for 9 months
- Rain, overcast sky delays space shuttle's return
- China plants working for Microsoft break labor law
- German economy minister calls volcano conference
- US military: No threat from abandoned Afghan base
- Taiwanese carriers estimate small losses from canceled flights
- US says Toyota accepts record $16.4M fine
- India probes killing of 70-year-old in Kashmir
- Pakistan-EU summit postponed
- Boxer Edwin Valero found dead in jail
- Experts examining debris of Poland's state plane
- US Gov't says Toyota accepted record $16.4M fine
- Rain, overcast sky delay space shuttle's return
- German prosecutors drop Afghan probe
- 3 rescued, 5 days after China quake killed 2,000
- Mission impossible: Escape from Europe
- Pope Benedict XVI marks 5 years since election
- BA says blanket flight restrictions unnecessary
- Indonesia court upholds blasphemy law
- Stocks pullback at open on Goldman worries
- Consumers' Foundation disagrees with beef diaphragm definition
- Mel Gibson's former partner to help Chernobyl kids
- Stocks mixed in early morning trading
- SAfrican broadcaster admits World Cup mistake
- Police find 12 fetuses dumped in India
- PM says 2 top al-Qaida in Iraq figures killed
- Venezuelan tourist, guide die at Guatemala volcano
- Obama to stump for financial overhaul in NY
- New top prosecutor vows to stave off political interference
- US mustang roundup death toll blamed on stress
- Iran picks site for new enrichment facility
- Police: Blast kills 2 in Pakistan's Peshawar city
- Leading indicators jump 1.4 pct, topping estimates
- Microsoft to launch cloud computing center in Taiwan in June
- Oklahoma City marks 15 years since bombing
- Lufthansa gets permission to fly passengers home
- Study: 2 good choices to prevent breast cancer
- Police: Blast kills 21 in Pakistan's Peshawar city
- High court to look at Costco sale of Swiss watches
- End of Copa Libertadores interrupted by World Cup
- Europa League semifinals to go ahead as planned
- Iranian cleric: Promiscuous women cause quakes
- Analysts maintain positive ratings on Goldman
- ATP World Tour Schedule-Winners
- Germany's Lufthansa gets OK to fly 15,000 home
- Iran sentences 3 opposition activists to prison
- Experts examining debris of Poland's state plane
- WTA Tour Schedule
- European markets pare losses after US open
- Luge federation blames death on 'driving errors'
- 2 bombs hit northwestern Pakistani city; 22 dead
- Tennis now affected by Icelandic volcano
- Obama to stump for financial overhaul in NY
- Government plans to invest NT$17 billion on cloud computing by 2014
- Leading indicators jump 1.4 pct, topping estimates
- Indian minister quits over cricket graft charges
- Rights group sues paper for Bosnia genocide denial
- Volcano causes Clinton to cancel visit to Finland
- Greek borrowing costs hit new high
- Super 14 champion could be forced out of stadium
- ATP Rankings
- ATP Rankings
- ATP Rankings
- ATP Rankings
- ATP Rankings
- US confirms 2 al-Qaida in Iraq leaders killed
- US confirms 2 al-Qaida in Iraq leaders killed
- US confirms 2 al-Qaida in Iraq leaders killed
- US confirms 2 al-Qaida in Iraq leaders killed
- US confirms 2 al-Qaida in Iraq leaders killed
- US confirms 2 al-Qaida in Iraq leaders killed
- ATP Rankings
- US confirms 2 al-Qaida in Iraq leaders killed
- India's TCS net profits up 29 percent in 2009-10
- India's TCS net profits up 29 percent in 2009-10
- India's TCS net profits up 29 percent in 2009-10
- India's TCS net profits up 29 percent in 2009-10
- India's TCS net profits up 29 percent in 2009-10
- India's TCS net profits up 29 percent in 2009-10
- India's TCS net profits up 29 percent in 2009-10
- India's TCS net profits up 29 percent in 2009-10
- WTA Tour Rankings
- WTA Tour Rankings
- WTA Tour Rankings
- WTA Tour Rankings
- WTA Tour Rankings
- WTA Tour Rankings
- Pole wins key award for protecting forest valley
- Pole wins key award for protecting forest valley
- Pole wins key award for protecting forest valley
- Pole wins key award for protecting forest valley
- Pole wins key award for protecting forest valley
- Pole wins key award for protecting forest valley
- India's TCS net profits up 29 percent in 2009-10
- Stocks trade in tight range on mixed bank news
- Stocks trade in tight range on mixed bank news
- Stocks trade in tight range on mixed bank news
- Stocks trade in tight range on mixed bank news
- Stocks trade in tight range on mixed bank news
- Stocks trade in tight range on mixed bank news
- Scottish airspace to reopen Tuesday
- Scottish airspace to reopen Tuesday
- Scottish airspace to reopen Tuesday
- Scottish airspace to reopen Tuesday
- Scottish airspace to reopen Tuesday
- Scottish airspace to reopen Tuesday
- Scottish airspace to reopen Tuesday
- Scottish airspace to reopen Tuesday
- Scottish airspace to reopen Tuesday
- Scottish airspace to reopen Tuesday
- Scottish airspace to reopen Tuesday
- Scottish airspace to reopen Tuesday
- Cuba's 'seed man' wins global environmental prize
- Cuba's 'seed man' wins global environmental prize
- Cuba's 'seed man' wins global environmental prize
- Cuba's 'seed man' wins global environmental prize
- Cuba's 'seed man' wins global environmental prize
- Cuba's 'seed man' wins global environmental prize
- Pole wins key award for protecting forest valley
- Stocks trade in tight range on mixed bank news
- Scottish airspace to reopen Tuesday
- Van Dyk wins record 9th Boston Marathon
- Van Dyk wins record 9th Boston Marathon
- Van Dyk wins record 9th Boston Marathon
- Van Dyk wins record 9th Boston Marathon
- Van Dyk wins record 9th Boston Marathon
- Van Dyk wins record 9th Boston Marathon
- ITF says Odesnik accepts voluntary suspension
- ITF says Odesnik accepts voluntary suspension
- ITF says Odesnik accepts voluntary suspension
- ITF says Odesnik accepts voluntary suspension
- ITF says Odesnik accepts voluntary suspension
- ITF says Odesnik accepts voluntary suspension
- US Gov't says Toyota accepted record $16.4M fine
- US Gov't says Toyota accepted record $16.4M fine
- US Gov't says Toyota accepted record $16.4M fine
- US Gov't says Toyota accepted record $16.4M fine
- US Gov't says Toyota accepted record $16.4M fine
- US Gov't says Toyota accepted record $16.4M fine
- Russia: US adoptions freeze to last for weeks
- Russia: US adoptions freeze to last for weeks
- Russia: US adoptions freeze to last for weeks
- Russia: US adoptions freeze to last for weeks
- Russia: US adoptions freeze to last for weeks
- Russia: US adoptions freeze to last for weeks
- Rain, overcast sky delay space shuttle's return
- Rain, overcast sky delay space shuttle's return
- Rain, overcast sky delay space shuttle's return
- Rain, overcast sky delay space shuttle's return
- Rain, overcast sky delay space shuttle's return
- Rain, overcast sky delay space shuttle's return
- Leading indicators jump 1.4 pct, topping estimates
- Leading indicators jump 1.4 pct, topping estimates
- Leading indicators jump 1.4 pct, topping estimates
- Leading indicators jump 1.4 pct, topping estimates
- Leading indicators jump 1.4 pct, topping estimates
- Leading indicators jump 1.4 pct, topping estimates
- Cuba's 'seed man' wins global environmental prize
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Mel Gibson's ex-girlfriend to help Chernobyl kids
- Mel Gibson's ex-girlfriend to help Chernobyl kids
- Mel Gibson's ex-girlfriend to help Chernobyl kids
- Mel Gibson's ex-girlfriend to help Chernobyl kids
- Mel Gibson's ex-girlfriend to help Chernobyl kids
- Mel Gibson's ex-girlfriend to help Chernobyl kids
- Mel Gibson's ex-girlfriend to help Chernobyl kids
- Mel Gibson's ex-girlfriend to help Chernobyl kids
- Mel Gibson's ex-girlfriend to help Chernobyl kids
- Mel Gibson's ex-girlfriend to help Chernobyl kids
- Mel Gibson's ex-girlfriend to help Chernobyl kids
- Mel Gibson's ex-girlfriend to help Chernobyl kids
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Poll: 4 out of 5 Americans do not trust Washington
- Poll: 4 out of 5 Americans do not trust Washington
- Poll: 4 out of 5 Americans do not trust Washington
- Poll: 4 out of 5 Americans do not trust Washington
- Poll: 4 out of 5 Americans do not trust Washington
- Poll: 4 out of 5 Americans do not trust Washington
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- World Golf Ranking
- World Golf Ranking
- World Golf Ranking
- World Golf Ranking
- World Golf Ranking
- World Golf Ranking
- Cabinet regrets DPP's brush-off of ECFA information
- ITF says Odesnik accepts voluntary suspension
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Gas forum tackles how to boost falling prices
- Gas forum tackles how to boost falling prices
- Gas forum tackles how to boost falling prices
- Gas forum tackles how to boost falling prices
- Gas forum tackles how to boost falling prices
- Gas forum tackles how to boost falling prices
- Tsuchida takes 4th straight women's wheelchair
- Tsuchida takes 4th straight women's wheelchair
- Tsuchida takes 4th straight women's wheelchair
- Tsuchida takes 4th straight women's wheelchair
- Tsuchida takes 4th straight women's wheelchair
- Tsuchida takes 4th straight women's wheelchair
- Pole wins key award for protecting forest valley
- Pole wins key award for protecting forest valley
- Pole wins key award for protecting forest valley
- Pole wins key award for protecting forest valley
- Pole wins key award for protecting forest valley
- Pole wins key award for protecting forest valley
- US Gov't says Toyota accepted record $16.4M fine
- Russia: US adoptions freeze to last for weeks
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Gas forum tackles how to boost falling prices
- Boxer Valero found dead in jail, apparent suicide
- Boxer Valero found dead in jail, apparent suicide
- Boxer Valero found dead in jail, apparent suicide
- Boxer Valero found dead in jail, apparent suicide
- Boxer Valero found dead in jail, apparent suicide
- Boxer Valero found dead in jail, apparent suicide
- Boxer Valero found dead in jail, apparent suicide
- Boxer Valero found dead in jail, apparent suicide
- Boxer Valero found dead in jail, apparent suicide
- Boxer Valero found dead in jail, apparent suicide
- Boxer Valero found dead in jail, apparent suicide
- Boxer Valero found dead in jail, apparent suicide
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Mel Gibson's ex-girlfriend to help Chernobyl kids
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Poll: 4 out of 5 Americans do not trust Washington
- Teen convicted of manslaughter in NY hate crime
- Germany lets Lufthansa fly 15,000 back home
- Officials: Top 2 al-Qaida in Iraq leaders killed
- Tennis now affected by Icelandic volcano
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- World Golf Ranking
- Germany OKs 50 flights under volcanic ash cloud
- Arriva company talking with Deutsche Bahn
- US court splits sharply on campus Christian case
- Pole wins key award for protecting forest valley
- Taiwan opposition DPP wants ban on U.S. beef parts including tongues
- NASA delays shuttle Discovery's return
- Test plane sent up to measure ash
- 2 pulled out alive 5 days after western China earthquake
- Police and social workers too passive in girl's death: Jiang
- Groups launch campaign to herald new era of reading
- Activists to stage Mother's Day rally for former President Chen
- NTCH project aims to bridge the theater lovers gap
- Taiwanese banks apply to venture into China
- Solar power town
- FSC, Fubon fight over China rules
- DPP to trash government-supplied ECFA debate information
- Bocellimania to sweep music fans in a week
- Tearful pope says church will better protect youth
- Cuba's 'seed man' Humberto Rios wins the global 'green Nobels'
- Turkish Cypriot hard-liner wins
- Iran approves sites for enrichment plants
- Polish bishop dies
- When Armageddon lives next door
- The 'Obama Doctrine' and U.S.-Taiwan ties
- S.Korea's Lee vows strong action in ship sinking
- Thai troops on streets to protect financial hub
- Philippine prosecutors protest dropping of charges
- Big guns target Liberals in UK election fight
- Politician confesses to youthful drinking
- Prison fight
- killer sentenced
- The abuser who wanted to be defrocked
- Carrie Underwood wins ACM Entertainer of the Year
- British viewers given chance to star in Aussie soap opera 'Neighbours'
- Lady Antebellum wins five while Lambert's two includes album
- Film 'Bodyguards and Assassins' sweeps Hong Kong film awards
- 'How to train Your Dragon' claws back to top box office: report
- Early step toward developing a female Viagra
- Goldman Sachs faces questions in Europe
- China steps up efforts to curb property prices
- Chinese automaker Geely mulling Shanghai for Volvo plant
- Toyota agrees to pay US$16.4 million fine: U.S. officials
- World Bank says East Asia could stabilise emissions by 2025
- Republicans dig in against Obama on finance reform
- Countries meet to conserve tuna
- Bolivia slams Japan mining subsidiary
- World Expo song
- Philips Q1 profit
- Renowned chef Ashish Deva introduces local bouquet to Grand Formosa Regent
- Far Eastern Taipei launches Australian king crab feast
- DROID Incredible by HTC will hit the market April 29
- Howard Plaza Taipei presents Mother's Day cakes
- 'Cloud' music plans no longer just pie in the sky
- Dede Allen, editor who revolutionized imagery and sound in U.S. films, dies
- Goldman Sachs fraud charges hit Asian stocks
- Euro falls as Goldman Sachs charges strike risk appetite
- Oil extends losses, tumbles below US$82 in Asian trade
- Phison falls most in 2 months on foreign exchange concern
- Furyk defeats Davis in playoff for Heritage
- Arsene Wenger fumes as Wigan shatters Arsenal title hopes
- Real goes a point behind Barcelona
- Alonso upbeat despite McLaren taking charge
- Hunter-Reay takes IndyCar victory at Long Beach
- Hendry edges past Chinese teenager
- Japan GP delayed
- Lakers' inside duo overpower Thunder 87-79
- Rookie Heyward lifts Atlanta Braves past Rockies, 4-3 in ninth inning
- Teixeira homers, Pettitte pitches Yanks past Texas
- Taiwan public confidence in President Ma continues to slip
- Taiwan advises against import of U.S. beef tongues
- Taiwan Legislature blocks DPP motion for referendum about ECFA with China
- Taiwan’s Formosa Plastics faces fines but not plant closure over pollution
- Taiwan care centers abuse foreign workers in health insurance fraud: Lawmaker
- Taiwan prosecutors want British hit-and-run suspect in jail for 30 months
- Dortmund's Zidan out for 6 months with knee injury
- Sharon Osbourne to give breast implants to Ozzy
- Ethiopian Erkesso runs off with Boston women's win
- US military operation in Haiti draws to close
- Stocks fall on Goldman concerns; airlines slide
- Super 14 champion could be forced out of stadium
- Volcanic ash delays wounded US troop flights
- Car, horse-drawn carriages crash in US; 3 hurt
- Robert Kiprono Cheruiyot wins Boston Marathon
- Celtic fans pick newcomer Keane as player of year
- Anand wants chess title match postponed
- France: EU poised to resume limited air traffic
- Fed paper looks at ways to detect risks
- Nick Clegg's surge brings new twist to UK election
- Torres expects to play in World Cup after surgery
- Citigroup earns $4.4B in 1Q as trading rebounds
- JPL worker sues over intelligent design demotion
- Ministers want to index gas to oil to save prices
- Business events scheduled for Tuesday
- Pope: I lead 'wounded, sinner' church
- Cheruiyot _ not that one! _ wins Boston Marathon
- NY teen guilty of manslaughter in Ecuadoran death
- Schumacher's F1 return is a big anti-climax
- Harsh Amazon reviewer unmasked as author's wife
- Millions spent on malaria but problems remain
- Germany may try for compensation from Goldman
- No single reason caused Georgian luger's death
- Boston Marathon Winners
- Halliburton grows at home, yet weakness abroad
- Ethnic group in Myanmar gears up for war, peace
- Boxer Valero kills himself in jail, police say
- US: Deaths of 2 al-Qaida in Iraq leaders big blow
- Skeptics ask if Malta will be turning point
- Gordon Smith resigns as SFA chief executive
- Heritage in peril? PGA Tour stop needs sponsor
- EU to resume limited air traffic Tuesday
- 10 million roses ruined, 5K Kenya workers laid off
- 2 bombs hit northwestern Pakistani city; 23 dead
- Mo'Nique's brother admits he molested her
- Death penalty won't be sought in Afghan shootings
- Volcano forces diving event to stay in Mexico
- Egyptian security warns it may fire on protesters
- Possible tornado damages Cayman condos
- Mother of bride delivers passer-by's baby
- US and Russia highlight nuclear partnership
- Goldman and volcano take down oil prices
- Lawmaker: Suit should spur Republicans on rules
- European countries agree to resume air traffic
- 5-time defending champ Nadal skips Barcelona
- Flyp, experimental online magazine, to close
- 3 boaters drown in accident off Dominican Republic
- Dollar gains on European debt woes, Goldman case
- Barcelona Open Results
- Biden addresses killing of 2 al-Qaida figures
- Volcano cloud hangs over European economy
- AP Source: Toyota to recall 2010 Lexus GX 460 SUVs
- New Zealand backs indigenous rights
- Bryzgalov, Miller, Brodeur are Vezina nominees
- Chinese man who decapitated classmate gets prison
- Algerian ministers says oil output levels to hold
- US man sentenced in terrorism financing case
- Rays complete sweep of stumbling Red Sox
- Volcano spewing less ash as lava boils up
- "Slumdog" composer Rahman confident ahead of tour
- Video shows Taliban swarming mountaintop base
- Goldman Sachs shares dip, but analysts upbeat
- Biden hails killing of 2 al-Qaida figures in Iraq
- Boston Marathon Results
- Toyota to pay record $16.4M fine, recall Lexus SUV
- Volcano causing travel mayhem in sports in Europe
- Nalbandian out with hamstring injury
- Aziz Ansari to host 19th annual MTV Movie Awards
- Van Dyk wins Boston Marathon men's wheelchair
- World Marathon Points
- Daimler reports pretax profit for 1st quarter
- US court splits on campus Christian argument
- Armed Thai troops patrol Bangkok business district
- Chris Brown to host Haiti benefit concert in US
- Families of USS Cole victims sue Sudan again
- Police: LA synagogue shooting tied to dispute
- US lawmaker: suit should affect Republicans
- Cuba's Catholic cardinal says country in crisis
- Facebook revamps user profiles to play up pages
- Goldman Sachs shares turn higher, analysts upbeat
- Man who decapitated classmate gets life in prison
- Baghdad recount could change Iraq election results
- US man sentenced in terrorism financing case
- Fed boss didn't know Lehman masked its debt
- Volcano presses "Iron Man 2"
- Rahman has a confidence boost as he readies tour
- US and Russia highlight nuclear partnership
- `Kick-Ass' claims No. 1 spot over `Dragon'
- Germany sends up test plane to measure ash
- Family of producer's slain wife to retrieve body
- Phone calls: Chaos after plane hit tax office
- Stocks end mixed after financial stocks rebound
- Teen guilty of manslaughter in NY immigrant death
- IBM's earnings indicate tech spending picking up
- Greek police find terrorists' arms stash
- Former Lehman boss defends accounting moves
- Pics of purported next-generation iPhone reach Web
- Egyptian security warns it may fire on protesters
- Volcano forces BMW plant in US to cut production
- US Senate subpoenas military base Hood documents
- English Football Results
- Hamas leader vows to capture more Israeli soldiers
- Liverpool beats West Ham 3-0 in Premier League
- Haiti judge: No decision on missionaries' charges
- Brazil priest detained after pedophilia accusation
- IBM's earnings indicate tech spending picking up
- Mexico sets stimulus for quake-damaged Mexicali
- Hamlin wins again on Monday, this one in Texas
- Cornell grad student's murder case goes to jury
- Facebook profiles to play up brand and band pages
- Arizona Senate sets final vote on immigration bill
- Europe resumes some air travel despite volcano
- Interest rise after encouraging economic data
- Study: Lung scans can lead to many false alarms
- Former Lehman boss defends accounting moves
- UK air traffic controllers say volcano strengthens
- Ash not expected to blow toward North America
- Ethiopian Erkesso runs off with Boston women's win
- Moving faster, Toyota recalls SUVs, agrees to fine
- Pics of purported next-generation iPhone reach Web
- Rink writer: Johnny Weir working on book of essays
- Top al-Qaida leaders killed in Iraq, US says
- US man dies while scuba diving off Bahamas
- 'Kick-Ass' claims No. 1 spot over 'Dragon'
- IBM optimistic amid signs of tech spending rebound
- Teen guilty of manslaughter in Ecuadorean's death
- Travel chaos affects European numbers for marathon
- New Zealand backs indigenous rights, US to review
- USVI trial begins for accused cop killer
- AP source: GM to repay government loan before June
- US state lawmakers pass strong immigration bill
- South Africa minister says World Cup will be safe
- SEC's probe of Goldman could widen to other banks
- Antigua staff back at work at Stanford-owned paper
- Commodities prices end mixed as dollar rises
- Senate subpoenas government's Fort Hood documents
- Airline losses from ash climb over $1 billion
- Chavez hosts Latin American allies for summit
- Michael Douglas asks judge for mercy toward son
- A glance at events in Valero's life, career
- Sisters: Victim went to Mexico to save marriage
- TPS to play KalPa in Finnish Hockey League final
- Stranded passengers bathe in restroom sinks
- Police: Dispute led to LA synagogue attack
- AP source: GM to repay government loan before June
- Caribbean news briefs
- Senators call for soldiers on US-Mexico border
- Sheriff: 282 arrested in US border gang sweep
- Gunman opens fire at US hospital; kills 1, self
- US school took 56,000 images on student laptops
- Greek police find domestic terrorists' arms stash
- Aziz Ansari to host 19th annual MTV Movie Awards
- Bidding on huge Amazon dam project halted again
- Chavez hosts Latin American allies for summit
- US man pleads not guilty to threatening Pelosi
- Recession is ending? Some Americans don't buy it
- HASH(0xa5f61bc)
- HASH(0xa253874)
- HASH(0xa4a6b44)
- HASH(0xa554abc)
- HASH(0xa345178)
- HASH(0xa6c09b4)
- Native care blends modern doctoring, medicine men
- Q&A: So what are these synthetic CDOs, anyway?
- British group asks how best to boost organ supply
- An ER tale: Gamble, luck saved teen shot in chest
- Kyle Busch completes drive for 5 in a row at Texas
- Democrats look at Goldman lawsuit to spur new regs
- Bidding on huge Amazon dam project halted again
- Sheriff: 282 arrested in San Diego County sweep
- Stranded passengers bathe in NY airport sinks
- US complains to Syria of arms sales to Hezbollah
- CalPERS changes policy on real estate investing
- NASCAR Nationwide-O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 Results
- Toyota to fix 34,000 more vehicles worldwide
- Michael Douglas asks NY judge for mercy toward son
- NY man sentenced in terrorism financing case
- Mexican drug boss sentenced in US
- Toyota to fix 34,000 vehicles worldwide
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Obama heckled by 'don't ask don't tell' opponents
- Games security "foolproof": official
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- NHL Daily Playoff Glance
- US schools took 56,000 images on student laptops
- Toyota to fix 34,000 vehicles worldwide
- Asian stock markets up in early trading
- Mutilated body found outside Mexico police station
- Bergeron lifts Bruins past Sabres 2-1 in Game 3
- Bangkok poised for another demonstration
- JFK passengers stranded by volcano ash get showers
- European flight reaches Tokyo, first since volcano
- IMAX inks new theater deal in Japan
- LeBron's 40 lead Cavs over Bulls
- Asian markets rise as Goldman jitters ease
- Fight Schedule
- Report: China hackers stole key Google program
- 5.0 quake hits western Australian mining town
- U.S. criticizes Taiwan for tighter inspection of beef tongue
- Communist rebels in Philippines kill 4 police
- Indonesia court upholds blasphemy law
- Talk of the day: Standardized house sale contracts to be launched
- China to hold day of mourning for quake victims
- China Times: Don't make a farce of Formosa movement
- Mexican drug boss sentenced in US
- Sri Lanka holds revote in areas marred by fraud
- MONDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Oil rises above $82 as stock markets rebound
- US has limited options in stopping Iranian nukes
- Republican has-beens sense comeback chance in US
- Former Lehman boss to defend accounting moves
- AP-CNBC Poll: Most in US against legalizing pot
- How the poll on marijuana was conducted
- Upton's 3-run homer seals Rays' win over Red Sox
- Activist: NKoreans fired torpedo at SKorean ship
- Rehman, Sami drafted into Pakistan's World Cup T20
- Novartis says 1Q profit up 49 percent
- Phoenix receive A-League extension through 2015-16
- Tech companies fear implications of trade pact
- Phoenix receive A-League extension through 2015-16
- Taiwan not violating protocol on U.S. beef import: health official
- Davis makes debut in Mets' 6-1 win over Cubs
- Official: 2 police shot dead in Russia's Dagestan
- NBA Daily Playoff Glance
- Communist rebels in Philippines kill 4 police
- Drug maker Novartis says 1Q profit up 49 percent
- Chinese court backs sentence for child killer
- Stars turn out for Brooks & Dunn's 'Last Rodeo'
- Flights resume in European airspace blocked by ash
- Games security "foolproof," officials say
- Are school lunches a national security threat?
- Expedition recreates 'Bounty' survival-at-sea saga
- AIT reaffirms safety of U.S. beef imports
- Afghan deputy mayor slain while praying
- AIT announces Taiwan finalists for 2010 democracy video challenge
- Grand Cherokee is window on Chrysler turnaround
- FDIC head says US needs better lending standards
- India's central bank hikes key interest rates
- 'Taiwan's Susan Boyle' in L.A. for TV talk show appearances
- Most Asian markets recover after US rebound
- Church pedophilia scandal grows in Latin America
- Mission impossible: Escape from Europe
- Damas replaces entire board after Dubai penalties
- Thai protesters fortify camps in heart of Bangkok
- To fly through ash or not? That's no easy question
- Pilots group says safety remains foremost concern
- Commercial Times: Stunned by the so-called tax reform
- Taiwan share prices close higher
- Drug maker Novartis says 1Q profit up 49 percent
- Crocodile forces Australian aerobics class to wait
- Quake hits western Australian mining town
- Tesco full-year profit up 9 pct
- Sweden keeps key interest rate at 0.25 percent
- Apple Daily: Girl's death exposes social worker shortage
- Pakistan: Islamist blames US for suicide bombing
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei Forex
- Tesco full-year profit up 9 pct
- Iraq's oil exports dip in March by 11 percent
- Whoops of joy as some flights resume over Europe
- Divorce dilemma: Texas says gays can't get divorce
- Environmentalists seek support for ban on seal oil
- Euro down against dollar at $1.3462
- Telecom Italia announces more cuts
- Iran: Nuclear fuel swap a chance to boost trust
- Taiwan set to join Antigua Convention
- Space shuttle Discovery aims for Florida landing
- Global markets mostly higher after US rebound
- SABMiller says lager sales rise in Q4
- China shares flat amid unease over housing policy
- Greece to test market with T-Bill sale
- Top al-Qaida in Iraq leader killed northern Iraq
- UK: London airports likely to remain closed
- A glance at flight disruptions due to volcanic ash
- World court to rule on Uruguay-Argentina dispute
- Italian airspace gradually reopens
- Nordic telecom TeliaSonera says profits up 6 pct
- Taiwan-Hubei (Wuhan) Week inaugurated in Taipei City
- Yang slightly nervous about playing at home
- Deposed leader of Kyrgyzstan warned not to return
- Work on James Bond film suspended amid MGM woes
- In US, welcome mat goes out for stranded travelers
- RZB, Raiffeisen present merger details
- Shanghai Expo song cut after plagiarism charges
- UK consumer price inflation up to 3.4 pct
- UK airports operator reveals volcano cost
- German economic sentiment by 8.5 points
- High-ranking al-Qaida in Iraq leader killed
- UK regulator begins Goldman Sachs probe
- Lebanese PM says Scuds accusations like Iraq's WMD
- Bayern eyes Champions final buoyed by big win
- Bayern eyes final buoyed by big win
- Whoops of joy as some flights resume over Europe
- 10 Chinese tourists injured in Alishan bus accident
- WHO now says volcano ash cloud no health risk
- Malaysian lawmaker in trouble over polygamy
- Reports: 2 killed in taxi blast in western Iran
- High-ranking al-Qaida in Iraq leader killed
- KMT to begin mediation efforts among mayoral aspirants
- New terminal at Joburg airport opens ahead of WCup
- Japan suspends beef exports over foot-and-mouth
- Kingsolver, Moore compete for Orange fiction prize
- UK regulator begins Goldman Sachs probe
- Court moves to close Romanian anti-corruption body
- Greece raises (EURO)1.5bn in T-Bill sale
- Greece raises euro1.5bn in T-Bill sale
- Volcano forces Celtic to call off game against AZ
- Iran: Nuclear fuel swap a chance to boost trust
- Lebanese PM says Scuds accusations like Iraq's WMD
- UK consumer price inflation up to 3.4 pct
- Rain delays space shuttle's return for 2nd day
- UK warship rescues stranded travelers in Spain
- Indonesia: Terror chief's relative gets 8 years
- Global markets mostly higher after US rebound
- Taiwan carrier resumes Rome flights
- Miami archbishop resigns, Orlando bishop replaces
- Somali pirates seize 3 Thai ships with 77 crew
- Greece raises (EURO)1.95bn in T-Bill sale
- Reports: Elkann to be named Fiat chair
- Greece raises euro1.95bn in T-Bill sale
- Wimbledon champions to earn 1 million pounds each
- Afghan deputy mayor slain as he prays in mosque
- Russian premier pledges to tackle bureacracy
- German bishop says he is sorry
- Russian premier pledges to tackle bureaucracy
- Clijsters to play Henin at 40,000-capacity stadium
- Nissan to halt output due to parts shipment delay
- Somali pirates seize 3 Thai ships with 77 crew
- Taiwan should open doors to Chinese students: university presidents
- Dorothy Height, US civil rights activist, dies
- Emirates chief: Volcano has industry on edge
- Hamas in Gaza burns recreational drugs
- German investor confidence rises strongly
- Stock futures rise, point to higher opening
- Liverpool, Fulham begin long journey to semifinals
- Premier defends trade pact with China
- Goldman earns $3.3B in 1Q as fraud case looms
- Harley-Davidson 1Q profit skids 71 percent
- Price controls expected to slow drug sales in 2010
- Dutch government backs World Cup bid with Belgium
- Dutch court: New appeal for alleged arms smuggler
- North winds blow volcanic ash back over Britain
- Croatia arrests genocide suspect wanted in Bosnia
- A loss for Brian Davis _ but a big win for golf
- China Mobile says profit up 1.1 percent
- Nokia's improvement expected to continue in Q1
- Palin set to take stand in US hacking trial
- Mayor of NY town puts 'cost of war' sign on hold
- Reports: Elkann to be named Fiat chair
- No mea culpa, just whitewash over luger's death
- No third party help in inviting Bush to Taiwan: foreign ministry
- 2 NYC men face trial in Ecuadorean immigrant death
- Oil rises above $82 as stock markets rebound
- Delta reports $256 million first-quarter loss
- Coca-Cola 1Q profit rises 19 pct on overseas gains
- BMW to suspend production at 3 plants
- Goldman executive in fraud case 'taking time off'
- Azerbaijan puts off joint military drills with US
- Russian premier pledges to tackle bureaucracy
- Prominent Serbian human rights activist dies at 58
- Travel chaos delays Rio Tinto AGM
- Some European flights take off; London still shut
- Space shuttle Discovery zooms toward US landing
- Privacy officials tell Google of concern over Buzz
- Puelacher added to Austria men's coaching staff
- Hamas in Gaza burns drugs used for recreation
- UK warship rescues stranded travelers in Spain
- Nadal's French Open plans guided by knee concerns
- Filipino slaying suspect endorses a prez candidate
- Record export order value, recovery in sight: MOEA
- Poland gives aid to kin of plane crash victims
- Sri Lanka to host Indian film awards
- 10 nations tell Google of privacy concern on Buzz
- Dutch court: New hearing for alleged arms smuggler
- Stock futures rise, point to higher opening
- Belarus says ousted Kyrgyz president in Minsk
- Coca-Cola 1Q profit rises 19 pct on overseas gains
- IMF trims estimate of losses from financial crisis
- Punitive damages hearing starts in US Scout case
- Harley-Davidson 1Q profit skids 71 percent
- Construction experts to discuss disaster prevention in Taipei
- J&J posts higher 1Q profit, mainly on 1-time gain
- Space shuttle Discovery, crew of 7 back on Earth
- Ribery testifies as prostitution ring witness
- MOI approves former premier's visit to China
- High-ranking al-Qaida in Iraq leader killed
- Fiat: chairman stepping down
- Canada's central bank says higher rates are coming
- SAfrica's ANC to discipline fiery youth leader
- Bank of New York Mellon 1Q profit jumps 74 percent
- Belarus says ousted Kyrgyz president in Minsk
- Somali govt tells radio to defy Islamist music ban
- Delta reports $256 million 1Q loss, sees 2Q profit
- Hamas burns recreational drugs, taxes cigarettes
- New doping procedure against banned cyclist
- Emirates boss says volcano has industry on edge
- Report: US food agency should seek salty food cut
- Stocks climb after stronger earnings reports
- Clijsters to play Henin at 40,000-capacity stadium
- ICC makes contingency travel plans for T20 event
- Liverpool, Fulham begin long journey to semifinals
- Fiat: chairman stepping down
- Rugby teams cleared to play at WCup stadiums
- Olympic champion Wanjiru affected by flight ban
- Egyptian opposition protests to demand reform
- Higher bag sales boost Coach 3rd-quarter results
- Profit at Saudi prince's firm jumps 50 pct in 1Q
- Jury deliberates in Cornell student's murder trial
- Leverkusen goalkeeper Adler suffers broken rib
- Dollar mixed as reports signal improving economy
- Bayern eyes final buoyed by big win
- ICC makes contingency travel plans for T20 event
- Prague rejects to display Mucha paintings in Japan
- Stock stabilization fund may fully withdraw from market in May
- UK's smaller parties could be big election winners
- Some EU flights resume but travel chaos not over
- US court voids law aimed at animal cruelty videos
- Agnelli heir John Elkann to become Fiat chair
- Agnelli heir John Elkann to become Fiat chair
- FPG's Jenwu plant could face record pollution fine
- Most stocks rise on higher earnings, energy prices
- Most stocks rise on higher earnings, energy prices
- Most stocks rise on higher earnings, energy prices
- Most stocks rise on higher earnings, energy prices
- Most stocks rise on higher earnings, energy prices
- Most stocks rise on higher earnings, energy prices
- Most stocks rise on higher earnings, energy prices
- Foreign-based manufacturing hurts jobs at home: MOEA
- Chinese company agrees to Venezuela oil project
- Chinese company agrees to Venezuela oil project
- Chinese company agrees to Venezuela oil project
- Chinese company agrees to Venezuela oil project
- Chinese company agrees to Venezuela oil project
- Chinese company agrees to Venezuela oil project
- Chinese company agrees to Venezuela oil project
- Ghana pineapple growers hit by volcanic ash delays
- Ghana pineapple growers hit by volcanic ash delays
- Ghana pineapple growers hit by volcanic ash delays
- Ghana pineapple growers hit by volcanic ash delays
- Ghana pineapple growers hit by volcanic ash delays
- Ghana pineapple growers hit by volcanic ash delays
- Ghana pineapple growers hit by volcanic ash delays
- Ghana pineapple growers hit by volcanic ash delays
- Ghana pineapple growers hit by volcanic ash delays
- Ghana pineapple growers hit by volcanic ash delays
- Ghana pineapple growers hit by volcanic ash delays
- Ghana pineapple growers hit by volcanic ash delays
- Ghana pineapple growers hit by volcanic ash delays
- Ohio executes man who strangled teen girl in 1988
- Prague rejects to display Mucha paintings in Japan
- Ohio executes man who strangled teen girl in 1988
- Prague rejects to display Mucha paintings in Japan
- Prague rejects to display Mucha paintings in Japan
- Ohio executes man who strangled teen girl in 1988
- Ohio executes man who strangled teen girl in 1988
- Ohio executes man who strangled teen girl in 1988
- Ohio executes man who strangled teen girl in 1988
- Prague rejects to display Mucha paintings in Japan
- Former IOC president Samaranch in hospital
- Former IOC president Samaranch in hospital
- Former IOC president Samaranch in hospital
- Former IOC president Samaranch in hospital
- Former IOC president Samaranch in hospital
- Former IOC president Samaranch in hospital
- Former IOC president Samaranch in hospital
- 50 injured in commuter train crash in Rome suburb
- 50 injured in commuter train crash in Rome suburb
- 50 injured in commuter train crash in Rome suburb
- 50 injured in commuter train crash in Rome suburb
- 50 injured in commuter train crash in Rome suburb
- 50 injured in commuter train crash in Rome suburb
- 50 injured in commuter train crash in Rome suburb
- US city decides anti-gay message will stay
- US city decides anti-gay message will stay
- US city decides anti-gay message will stay
- US city decides anti-gay message will stay
- US city decides anti-gay message will stay
- US city decides anti-gay message will stay
- Clijsters to play Henin at 40,000-capacity stadium
- Clijsters to play Henin at 40,000-capacity stadium
- Clijsters to play Henin at 40,000-capacity stadium
- Clijsters to play Henin at 40,000-capacity stadium
- Clijsters to play Henin at 40,000-capacity stadium
- Clijsters to play Henin at 40,000-capacity stadium
- Clijsters to play Henin at 40,000-capacity stadium
- 2009 wealth gap narrows 1.69 times: CEPD
- Pakistan: Islamist blames US for suicide bombing
- Pakistan: Islamist blames US for suicide bombing
- Pakistan: Islamist blames US for suicide bombing
- Pakistan: Islamist blames US for suicide bombing
- Pakistan: Islamist blames US for suicide bombing
- Pakistan: Islamist blames US for suicide bombing
- Pakistan: Islamist blames US for suicide bombing
- Pakistan: Islamist blames US for suicide bombing
- Space shuttle Discovery, crew of 7 back on Earth
- Space shuttle Discovery, crew of 7 back on Earth
- Space shuttle Discovery, crew of 7 back on Earth
- Space shuttle Discovery, crew of 7 back on Earth
- Space shuttle Discovery, crew of 7 back on Earth
- Space shuttle Discovery, crew of 7 back on Earth
- Serbia trial starts over Croatia killing
- Serbia trial starts over Croatia killing
- Serbia trial starts over Croatia killing
- Serbia trial starts over Croatia killing
- Serbia trial starts over Croatia killing
- Serbia trial starts over Croatia killing
- US: no missile defense restrictions in new treaty
- US: no missile defense restrictions in new treaty
- US: no missile defense restrictions in new treaty
- US: no missile defense restrictions in new treaty
- US: no missile defense restrictions in new treaty
- US: no missile defense restrictions in new treaty
- Serbia trial starts over Croatia killing
- Belarus says ousted Kyrgyz president in Minsk
- Belarus says ousted Kyrgyz president in Minsk
- Belarus says ousted Kyrgyz president in Minsk
- Belarus says ousted Kyrgyz president in Minsk
- Belarus says ousted Kyrgyz president in Minsk
- Belarus says ousted Kyrgyz president in Minsk
- Belarus says ousted Kyrgyz president in Minsk
- MOFA maintains efforts to assist Taiwanese stranded in Europe
- Belarus says ousted Kyrgyz president in Minsk
- Lebanese PM says Scuds accusations like Iraq's WMD
- Lebanese PM says Scuds accusations like Iraq's WMD
- Lebanese PM says Scuds accusations like Iraq's WMD
- Lebanese PM says Scuds accusations like Iraq's WMD
- Lebanese PM says Scuds accusations like Iraq's WMD
- Lebanese PM says Scuds accusations like Iraq's WMD
- Lebanese PM says Scuds accusations like Iraq's WMD
- Emanuel says he'd like to be Chicago mayor one day
- Emanuel says he'd like to be Chicago mayor one day
- Emanuel says he'd like to be Chicago mayor one day
- Emanuel says he'd like to be Chicago mayor one day
- Emanuel says he'd like to be Chicago mayor one day
- Emanuel says he'd like to be Chicago mayor one day
- Emanuel says he'd like to be Chicago mayor one day
- Emanuel says he'd like to be Chicago mayor one day
- Emanuel says he'd like to be Chicago mayor one day
- Emanuel says he'd like to be Chicago mayor one day
- Emanuel says he'd like to be Chicago mayor one day
- Emanuel says he'd like to be Chicago mayor one day
- Ohio executes man who strangled teen girl in 1988
- Ohio executes man who strangled teen girl in 1988
- Ohio executes man who strangled teen girl in 1988
- Ohio executes man who strangled teen girl in 1988
- Ohio executes man who strangled teen girl in 1988
- Ohio executes man who strangled teen girl in 1988
- Harley-Davidson 1Q profit skids 72 percent
- Harley-Davidson 1Q profit skids 72 percent
- Harley-Davidson 1Q profit skids 72 percent
- Harley-Davidson 1Q profit skids 72 percent
- Harley-Davidson 1Q profit skids 72 percent
- Harley-Davidson 1Q profit skids 72 percent
- Clijsters to play Henin at 40,000-capacity stadium
- Clijsters to play Henin at 40,000-capacity stadium
- Clijsters to play Henin at 40,000-capacity stadium
- Clijsters to play Henin at 40,000-capacity stadium
- Clijsters to play Henin at 40,000-capacity stadium
- Clijsters to play Henin at 40,000-capacity stadium
- Harley-Davidson 1Q profit skids 72 percent
- Clijsters to play Henin at 40,000-capacity stadium
- ICC makes contingency travel plans for T20 event
- ICC makes contingency travel plans for T20 event
- ICC makes contingency travel plans for T20 event
- ICC makes contingency travel plans for T20 event
- ICC makes contingency travel plans for T20 event
- ICC makes contingency travel plans for T20 event
- ICC makes contingency travel plans for T20 event
- Pot smokers out, proud for 4/20 high holiday
- Pot smokers out, proud for 4/20 high holiday
- Pot smokers out, proud for 4/20 high holiday
- Pot smokers out, proud for 4/20 high holiday
- Pot smokers out, proud for 4/20 high holiday
- Pot smokers out, proud for 4/20 high holiday
- Chavez says Colombian candidate would pose threat
- Chavez says Colombian candidate would pose threat
- Chavez says Colombian candidate would pose threat
- Chavez says Colombian candidate would pose threat
- Chavez says Colombian candidate would pose threat
- Chavez says Colombian candidate would pose threat
- Chavez says Colombian candidate would pose threat
- New charge filed in Stamos extortion case
- New charge filed in Stamos extortion case
- New charge filed in Stamos extortion case
- New charge filed in Stamos extortion case
- New charge filed in Stamos extortion case
- New charge filed in Stamos extortion case
- New charge filed in Stamos extortion case
- Uncapped opener Lumb included in England squad
- Uncapped opener Lumb included in England squad
- Uncapped opener Lumb included in England squad
- Uncapped opener Lumb included in England squad
- Uncapped opener Lumb included in England squad
- Uncapped opener Lumb included in England squad
- `Idol Gives Back' promises Bill Gates surprise
- `Idol Gives Back' promises Bill Gates surprise
- `Idol Gives Back' promises Bill Gates surprise
- `Idol Gives Back' promises Bill Gates surprise
- `Idol Gives Back' promises Bill Gates surprise
- `Idol Gives Back' promises Bill Gates surprise
- Uncapped opener Lumb included in England squad
- `Idol Gives Back' promises Bill Gates surprise
- Austria to join South Stream pipeline project
- Austria to join South Stream pipeline project
- Austria to join South Stream pipeline project
- Austria to join South Stream pipeline project
- Ochoa announces retirement
- Ochoa announces retirement
- Emanuel says he'd like to be Chicago mayor one day
- German priest ordered home from US in abuse case
- `Idol Gives Back' promises Bill Gates surprise
- Samaranch in 'very serious condition' in hospital
- Uncapped opener Lumb included in England squad
- New terminal at Joburg airport opens ahead of WCup
- Restless volcano may upset Europe for months
- Greek police seize militant weapons, explosives
- World markets edge higher on earning, data
- Taiwan halts import of U.S. beef tongues
- No escalation of Iceland volcano activity: experts
- China declares a national day of mourning today for victims of last week's quake
- Care centers abuse workers in fraud: Cheng
- Legislature blocks DPP motion for ECFA referendum
- Prosecutors want hit-and-run Briton jailed for 2.5 years
- Taiwan to host international conference on health promotion
- Taiwan carrier resumes flights
- Water rationing
- A union that wipes away ethnic divisions
- Environmentalists seek support for ban on seal oil
- Formosa Plastics faces fines but not plant closure over pollution
- AIT announces finalists for 2010 Democracy Video Challenge
- Long-distance bike buses to make debut May 1
- MOFA helps couple's round-world cycle trip
- Britain's Brown in third place in election race: polls
- A glance at flight disruptions due to Iceland volcanic ash
- New NTCH chair wants performances accessible to more people
- Malicious charges on the innocent rage in Iraq
- Taiwan's alternatives to Ma's ECFA with PRC
- Has the killing of 2 leaders crippled al-Qaeda?
- Rahm Emanuel calls being Chicago mayor an 'aspiration'
- Student body president stabbed in suspected hate crime attack
- Man convicted in slaying of immigrant
- Recession is ending? Some Americans don't buy it
- People, people everywhere in China, and not enough to work
- Megascreen IMAX inks new theater deal in Japan
- Grandiose 'Burnt' sequel divides critics at Russian premiere
- 'Kick-Ass' fights way to box office top spot
- Meatball crowned Beautiful Bulldog at Iowa pageant
- Tribeca looks to expand notion of film festival
- India central bank hikes rates to counter 'worrisome' inflation
- China restricts pre-sales to curb property prices
- Greece raises 1.95 billion euros in treasury bill auction
- Toyota pays record U.S. fine, widens latest safety recall
- Facebook pages group people based on likes
- Insurance giant AIG considers action on Goldman: Report
- Drug maker Novartis says first quarter profit up 49 percent
- China Minsheng profits surge 50%
- Japan halts beef exports over disease
- Miner Macarthur
- China's CNPC
- Grand Formosa Regent acquires Regent brand for US$56 million
- Flower infused cuisine offered at Grand Formosa Regent
- Fullon Hotel Shengkeng to open on May 6
- GVB to join COTTM exhibition
- X-Fest seminar series wraps to rave reviews
- Delta Air Lines welcomes China Eastern to join SkyTeam group
- Some women storing eggs now for pregnancies later
- INFERTILITY INCREASES AS A WOMAN AGES
- HOW EGG STORAGE WORKS
- Rwandan pygmies slowly fading into oblivion
- Asian markets boosted by U.S. rally, bargain-buying
- U.S. stock market mixed amid Goldman jitters
- Oil lifts by equities market and rebounds in Asian trade
- U.S. dollar edges higher in Asia
- Passports tell travel story
- The resourceful traveler: Reviews of new travel books
- Liverpool stroll keeps heat on Hammers
- History on hold as tiring Nadal pulls before Barcelona start
- Volcano causing travel mayhem in sports in Europe
- Luger's death is 'unforseeable': FIL
- Marco Fu falls
- Jazz beats Nuggets to level 1st-round series
- Upton's 3-run homer seals Rays' win over Red Sox
- Cheruiyot shatters Marathon record
- Kyle Busch
- Yang returns home
- Taiwan lawmakers fight over China students
- Taiwan National Security Bureau denies row with military police
- Volcanic impacts on Taiwan's electronic industry remain to be seen said Terry Kuo
- Taiwan's Mega Bank wins the Trade Finance Award
- Taiwan legislators working on law to expand privacy
- Taiwan will not import all types of U.S. beef: Health Minister
- Women's No. 1 Lorena Ochoa announces retirement
- Experts: Airlines must intensify engine checks
- Howard: Everton belongs in Europe after recovery
- Report: US agency should force cuts in salty foods
- Lawmakers: local govts. lost $1.7B due to Lehman
- Egyptian protesters taunt police, demand reforms
- Cirque to put on show based on Michael Jackson
- Samaranch in 'very serious' condition in hospital
- Women's No. 1 Lorena Ochoa announces retirement
- World court: Uruguay pulp mill not damaging river
- China quake awakens new fears for school safety
- Unpunished murders of press cited in 12 nations
- Bidding on huge Amazon dam project cleared again
- Somalia hits pause on edict that radio play music
- Flights resume in Europe but travel chaos not over
- US calls Sudan elections important
- UK: Judge, date set for Bosnian's extradition case
- Agnelli heir John Elkann to chair Fiat
- Oil prices rise 2 percent as stock markets climb
- Ohio rapist who claimed drug allergy executed
- Azerbaijan puts off joint military drills with US
- Airlines have procedures for flying in ash
- Olympic champion Wanjiru affected by flight ban
- Hotels in Bangkok sending tourists packing
- House abandons vote bill for US capital.
- Howard wins consecutive defensive player awards
- UK's Conservatives get most election donations
- Myanmar state media report on bombs at dam site
- Ohio man convicted of wife's murder, dismemberment
- Greek minister to meet IMF chief as worries grow
- FBI file on accused museum shooter dates from 1963
- EU: Goldman case shows need for new rules
- 'Octomom' tells Oprah she'll never do reality TV
- Study: Brain games don't make you smarter
- Police want indictment of Hungarian Guard members
- Bolelli moves into 2nd round after Robredo retires
- Cheruiyot's run on footpath OK in Boston victory
- Are pirate ransoms legal? Confusion over US order
- High-ranking al-Qaida in Iraq leader killed
- Diamond thieves plead not guilty to bank plot
- Drivers pleased with tire tests at Indianapolis
- Datsyuk up again for top defensive forward award
- NATO troops kill 4 unarmed Afghans
- Police: US hospital shooter mentally ill
- Canadians may face flag desecration charges
- Stocks advance on higher earnings, energy prices
- Bidding process on huge Amazon dam suspended again
- SEC chief: Regulators examining Lehman
- Threat of new, larger Icelandic eruption looms
- El Salvador: comic rent-dodger against extortion
- Golfer Lorena Ochoa announces retirement
- Iran says it arrests terrorists in Kurdish area
- Apollo Theater exhibit shows Jackson's hat
- Police: Hospital shooter mentally ill, had grudge
- Lens clears Dindane to play for Pompey in final
- Gates: Export reforms will help US security
- Lorena Ochoa's Career Highlights
- Mighty Herculez knows his odds are long
- Miami archbishop resigns, Orlando bishop replaces
- IPL officials to meet over corruption allegations
- Jury: NZ man guilty of murdering wife in US
- EADS will bid on US Air Force tanker contract
- Hope, misery define Brazil's dream city at 50
- Harry Connick Jr. in concert set for Broadway
- Lap dance teachers now out of work
- South Africa lines up North Korea friendly
- Rapper Guru dies at 43 after battle with cancer
- Cirque to put on show based on Michael Jackson
- Police: Rockies president dies in Utah hotel room
- Shani Davis not sure about skating at 2014 Games
- Al-Qaida killings boost Iraq's prime minister
- IMF, World Bank meetings still scheduled
- Oil prices follow stock market higher
- AP source: Accused pirates to be prosecuted in US
- Helsingborg extends lead in Swedish league
- EADS goes alone in bid on US tanker contract
- US convict who claimed drug allergy executed
- Jury: NZ student guilty of murdering wife
- EU says Goldman shows need for derivatives control
- 9 companies win bid for huge Amazon dam project
- Reds pitcher Volquez suspended 50 games for drugs
- LA cardinal: Nazism in Arizona immigration bill
- Russia proposes weekends off, no KP for draftees
- NFL opener: Super Bowl champs Saints vs. Vikings
- SEC is looking into accounting at 19 biggest banks
- Attorneys sue LA, Mexico City cardinal over abuse
- Indonesia must remain vigilant against terrorists
- South Africa lines up North Korea friendly
- Poland's airspace to reopen Wednesday morning
- Bolivian leader knocks industrial chicken, soda
- Former France midfielder Giresse new coach of Mali
- Man loses part of finger in iPad theft
- Guyana political gadfly arraigned in child rape
- Soderling reaches 3rd round at Barcelona Open
- NBA Defensive Players of the Year
- Michael Douglas' son is sentenced to 5-year term
- Shani Davis not sure about skating at 2014 Games
- Colorado man loses part of finger in iPad theft
- Progress in UN fight against Guatemala corruption
- 14 reputed Gambino family members face charges
- Popular Quebec labor leader dies
- Flights resume in Europe but many remain stranded
- Stocks advance on higher earnings, energy prices
- UN refugee and environment chiefs renominated
- World Court backs Uruguay in paper mill dispute
- Citigroup executives upbeat at annual meeting
- Yahoo 1Q profit nearly triples, tops analyst views
- Prison tower guards, an American staple, disappear
- US-German airborne telescope to scan the skies
- US ambassador: violence may hit Mexico investment
- Ronaldinho says he'll play in World Cup
- FBI circulates posters in Canada in Bulger search
- Champions League Glance
- Tuesday's Champions League Results
- White House: US climate bill 'doable' this year
- Serena out of Fed Cup; Venus to decide
- Michael Douglas' son gets 5-year prison sentence
- Report links school lunches to national security
- Rich Beem to undergo back surgery
- Flu drugs saved many pregnant swine flu victims
- Valero's deaths leaves questions in Venezuela
- Canadian drummer dies of brain hemorrhage
- Inter Milan beats Barcelona 3-1
- Alan Cumming drops out of Broadway's 'Spider-Man'
- Apple 2Q net income leaps 90 percent
- Too much salt: Report urges US to force rollback
- Hamilton: My 'fantastic' relationship with Button
- Abuse survivors protest cardinal's visit to DC
- Grains lead broad recovery in commodities prices
- Saudi cleric fired for advocating mixing of sexes
- Inter Milan beats Barcelona 3-1
- New Yorkers brace for possible doorman strike
- Hearing to determine who pays Stanford legal fees
- Suleman: Octomom nickname a 'carnival attraction'
- X-37B robotic space plane aims for Thursday launch
- Apple 2Q net income leaps 90 percent
- Interest rates rise after 1Q earnings reports
- Yahoo 1Q profit nearly triples, tops analyst views
- Group wants evangelist's Pentagon event canceled
- Diego Milito shines at the San Siro
- US woman drops rape lawsuit against Copperfield
- Argentina's last dictator gets 25 years in prison
- Balotelli storms off field despite win
- Stuck tourists in Caribbean provide economic boost
- Actor Kal Penn robbed at gunpoint
- Poll: Afghanistan not major issue in UK election
- Apple 2Q income up 90 pct, shares jump to new high
- AP source: Pirate suspects to be prosecuted in US
- Boxer's death leaves questions in Venezuela
- MLB disappointed Rangers' sale delayed
- World Golf Glance
- SEC chief pledges better oversight of banks
- Argentina's last dictator gets 25 years in prison
- Regulators approve 2nd movie futures market
- Pro-government crowd harasses Nicaraguan congress
- Google discloses demands for censorship, user data
- US woman drops rape lawsuit against magician
- Jamaica cop charged with starting deadly fire
- Flights resume in Europe but travel chaos not over
- Quake-affected Haiti team trains in Texas
- Cybill Shepherd's son accepted to pretrial program
- Boxer's deaths leaves questions in Venezuela
- Low inventory and volcano trip up US manufacturers
- UN to work on standards for ashes in jet engines
- IMF says Banks should pay for future bailouts
- Goldman case shows power of SEC's bully pulpit
- Ochoa leaving at the top of her game
- Officials charge 14 reputed crime family members
- Canadian drummer dies of brain hemorrhage
- Alienation sings! 'American Idiot' comes to B'way
- Apollo Theater exhibit in DC shows stars' legacy
- UN to work on standards for ashes in jet engines
- Russian boy, 12, abandoned in Dominican Republic
- Pot smokers out in US, proud for high holiday
- Helicopters collide at Colombia base, killing 6
- Venezuela, Argentina strengthen trade ties
- New US bishop once blamed devil for abuse lawsuits
- Google: $1.4M on 1Q lobby on China, other issues
- ACORN CEO outside court: 'We're on life support'
- Talks deepen between United and Continental
- Yahoo 1Q profit soars, revenue grows, stock falls
- Author Steel's ex-aide sentenced for embezzlement
- Biggie Smalls wrongful death lawsuit dismissed
- Goldman reports huge profits, but troubles mount
- Greenpeace not LOL over Facebook footprint
- Fulham views Hamburg another Europa League victim
- Attorneys sue LA, Mexico City cardinals over abuse
- Wednesday, April 28
- Bacardi unveils 2 wind turbines at PR distillery
- Analysis: Israel still dependent on US
- Analysis: Republican feud threatens party fortunes
- Dorothy Height, civil rights activist, dies at 98
- With Martha's help Emeril going strong 20 years on
- Gates: Sensitive export list outdated, ineffective
- Mexican golf star Lorena Ochoa retires
- Mexican police officers charged with migrant abuse
- Balloon boy parents to pay $36K in restitution
- Biggie Smalls wrongful death lawsuit dismissed
- American Idol winner sparks smoking debate
- People with problem pets must make their own peace
- Spring brings books to help green the kitchen
- Fiat heir designs furniture with automotive flair
- Teenage bullying can be a red flag for depression
- Booby trap probe leads to Calif. raids, arrests
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Blagojevich calls feds 'cowards and liars'
- Progress in UN fight against Guatemala corruption
- GM CEO says government loans have been repaid
- Asian stock markets rise in early trading
- US father convicted of murder in incest case
- BHP working with US in corruption investigation
- Mexican lawmakers approve creation of space agency
- GM CEO says government loans have been repaid
- 8 minus Kate: Gosselin axed from `Dancing'
- Gunmen free 13 Guatemalan migrants from detention
- Estudiantes grabs top spot in Group 3
- 2 NKorean spies arrested for assassination plot
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Sehwag out of Indian T20 WCup squad with injury
- Slowey dominates Indians in 5-1 win
- Actor Kal Penn robbed at gunpoint in DC
- United Daily News: 'Asia-Pacific platform' revived?
- Lightning kills 6 Cambodians
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Talk of the day -- Record export orders draw mixed views
- NZ tycoon in debt funded rejig of packaging empire
- Celtics don't miss Garnett in 106-77 win over Heat
- China mourns quake victims
- McLouth, Braves beat Phillies 4-3 in 10 innings
- Commercial Times: Think twice before downsizing statistics units
- Slovakian couple get married in Taiwan due to volcanic ash delay
- 14 reputed Gambino family members charged in NYC
- All eyes on Yang for Jeju homecoming
- China's Geely challenge: High hopes, hard reality
- Venezuela, Argentina strengthen trade ties
- US and Europe rethink role of Cold War alliance
- Flyers go to 3-1 lead over Devils
- AP-GfK Poll: Americans say US cars top Asian autos
- Shanghai's Expo trials get crowded, rocky start
- Sri Lanka ruling party increases gains in revote
- Pot smokers out in nation, proud for high holiday
- Oil above $84 as stocks rally, airports open
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Diners in the basement: Restaurant feeds worms too
- National Hockey League Daily Playoff Glance
- Deal reached in NYC doormen talks over contract
- Obama now talking with possible high court picks
- Gun law dispute sinks voting rights bill for DC
- China mourns earthquake victims
- Uruguay, Argentina agree to cooperate on river
- Asian markets rise on boost from earnings
- Braves nick comeback win over Phillies
- Sharks square series with overtime winner
- Disrupting flight charge dropped against US man
- Sri Lanka ruling party increases gains in revote
- National Basketball Association Playoff Glance
- Rare Borneo rhino maybe has baby
- SAfrica marks 50-day countdown to World Cup
- GM pays back government loans from US, Canada
- Peugeot Citroen Q1 revenue up 27.7 percent
- New Comedy Central deals for Stewart and Colbert
- 11 police plead not guilty in Philippine massacre
- New Taiwan-U.S. beef row can be handled well with trust: MOFA
- German airspace to be gradually reopened
- Yankees extend streak, beat A's
- Indian outsourcer HCL reports profit surge
- Lakers fight to see off Thunder
- Heineken: 1Q revenues down, earnings up
- Poland sets new presidential election for June 20
- Swedish defense group Saab posts Q1 profit
- Flights to European destinations gradually returning to normal
- Deutsche Telekom to delist from NYSE
- SAfrican rugby backs football team at WCup
- Stranded Taiwanese travelers finally fly home
- Court-martial of Navy SEAL opens in Iraq
- German airspace to be gradually reopened
- Premier to resign if jobless rate remains higher than 5%
- Taiwan share prices close higher
- Samaranch still in 'very serious condition'
- Wynn opens latest Macau hotel, plans new resort
- Euro down against dollar at $1.3423
- Greece begins talks on details of rescue
- Samaranch still in 'very serious condition'
- Thai protesters fortify camps in heart of Bangkok
- Somali pirates seize ship with 21 aboard
- Iran to hold war games in Strait of Hormuz
- IATA: airlines lost over $1.7BN in ash chaos
- Indonesian people smuggler jailed in Australia
- Malaysia to get military equipment worth billions
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei Forex
- Kyrgyz scuffles persist in ex-leader's stronghold
- Samaranch still in very serious condition
- Greece begins talks on details of rescue
- A glance at flight disruptions due to volcanic ash
- Somali pirates seize ship with 21 Filipinos aboard
- Court-martial of Navy SEAL opens in Iraq
- Reports: Russia's GDP up 0.6 pct in Q1
- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II turns 84
- Asian markets rise on earnings, Europe mixed
- Heavy rains cause floods in Serbia, woman drowns
- Fiat posts (EURO)25 million Q1 loss
- Fiat posts euro25 million Q1 loss
- Deposed Kyrgyz leader says he is still president
- Iraq regain confidence ahead of Asian Cup draw
- UK unemployment rate hits 8 percent
- Thai protests change political landscape
- Pope promises action against clerical sex abuse
- Unpublished Twain family sketch set for US auction
- U.S. continues support for Taiwan's WHA participation
- Trial starts of 14 Serbians in fatal fan attack
- 2 NKoreans arrested in alleged assassination plot
- NATO backs down on 'insurgent' claim in shooting
- Workers sought after US oil rig explosion
- Foreign contractors urged to bid for Taiwan infrastructure projects
- Office workers dream of changing jobs to make more money
- Spain: flights move some 40,000 stranded travelers
- Deal reached in NYC doormen dispute over contract
- All restrictions for German airspace lifted
- Poland's airspace reopening to many flights
- Analysts say NKorea hinting of 3rd nuke test
- Thailand seizes 1.4 tons of ivory at airport
- Fiat posts (EURO)25 million Q1 loss
- Fiat posts euro25 million Q1 loss
- Irish church: Pope accepts bishop's resignation
- Scars repaired, 13-year-old to head back to Iraq
- German govt sticks to 2010 growth forecast
- Spain moves estimated 40,000 stranded travelers
- Baghdad election recount to start next week
- Cambodia reports 8th bird flu death, 1st this year
- Pope promises action against clerical sex abuse
- Premier explains policy on U.S. beef tongue imports
- Pssst: Southern snake hunts pressured to change
- NATO backs down on 'insurgent' claim in shooting
- Sarkozy to submit bill banning Islamic face veils
- Poland sets new presidential election for June 20
- Taiwanese fishing boat missing off Indonesia found
- Court case filed by Romanian president postponed
- Airlines lose $1.7 billion, Germany opens airspace
- Hamburg looking for salvation against Fulham
- 'Taiwan's Susan Boyle' interviewed by U.S. talk shows
- Ash cloud grounds Metallica tour but show goes on
- Police arrest rights activist in Indian Kashmir
- Ex-Red Army Faction member charged with murder
- Barcelona seeks to bounce back after Inter defeat
- Nissan to resume output after parts delay
- French propose government fund to help airlines
- Arizona archives to get original OK Corral papers
- Rights groups urge Syria to release activist
- Chrysler reports $197M 1Q loss, cash balance grows
- Baghdad election recount could start next week
- Mourinho nears pinnacle of European football again
- Austria's Volksbank has (EURO)1.1 B loss for 2009
- Austria's Volksbank has euro1.1 B loss for 2009
- Thai gov't offers talks if protesters abide by law
- Body of soldier killed in 1982 found in Lebanon
- Sarkozy to submit bill banning Islamic face veils
- Stock futures mixed ahead of opening
- Japan says it can compromise on whale catch quota
- Evacuated workers sought after oil rig explosion
- Caster Semenya makes rare public appearance
- Massive UK diamond heist meticulously planned
- Hubei businessmen sign 35 purchase agreements
- Local firms urged to sponsor world climate event
- US official: Iran military strike 'off the table'
- 4 Saharan countries set up joint military base
- United Technologies 1Q profit jumps on cost cuts
- German minister not attending IMF gathering
- Ex-Red Army Faction member charged with murder
- Chrysler reports $197M 1Q loss, cash balance grows
- Liverpool seeks to shrug off travel woes
- Barcelona Open Results
- Chiayi County launching `save Alishan' tourism campaign
- Former IOC president in critical condition
- Former IOC president Samaranch dies at 89
- At least 11 workers sought after oil rig explosion
- Former IOC president Samaranch dies at 89
- Casting Crowns aim for 6th straight win at Doves
- Yo-Yo Ma, Silk Road Ensemble arrive in Taiwan for 3-city tour
- Germany's VW says 1Q profit up 94.6 percent
- Church officials name German priest ordered home
- Heineken: 1Q revenues down on cold winter
- Israeli central bank raises 2010 growth forecast
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1200GMT
- Oil above $84 as stocks rally, airports open
- Taiwan ready to embrace trade pact with China: president
- Honduran journalist killed outside tv studio
- Romania's gov't starts to change constitution
- Soccer superstar David Beckham set for `The View'
- EBay founder launches online Hawaii news service
- Analysts say NKorea hinting at 3rd nuke test
- Europe markets retreat while Asia climbs
- German govt sticks to 2010 growth forecast
- Former IOC president Samaranch dies at 89
- ICC scraps contingency travel plans for World T20
- Bayer HealthCare taps Reinhardt as new CEO
- 2 China lawyers who defended Falun Gong face ban
- China mourns more than 2,000 earthquake victims
- Bosnian war veterans clash with police
- Airlines lose $1.7 BN from 100,000 canceled trips
- Unseeded Schwank beats Hewitt at Barcelona Open
- Luxury train derails in South Africa, 2 dead
- Arshavin hopes to return to face Man City
- Jerusalem reopens popular Old City gate
- World health leaders urge vigilance in flu fight
- Lenin exhibit returns to Ukraine after 2 decades
- Visa paying $2B for payments processor CyberSource
- Wells Fargo earns $2.4B, says credit is improving
- Qatar to pour millions in Cyprus property
- Zipcar motors into 2nd European country
- Morgan Stanley's profit of $1.41B tops forecasts
- Smoking ban in public goes into effect in Syria
- McDonald's 1Q profit rises on value menu items
- Freeport-McMoRan 1Q profit soars
- Bad sign for AT&T: fewer new contract customers
- IPL chief resists meet on corruption allegations
- Campaigning UK Conservative leader hit with egg
- IMF: Europe recovery faces increased uncertainty
- IMF says global economy to grow 4.2 pct this year
- Ukraine, Russia to extend Black Sea Fleet lease
- Boeing 1Q profit down; sees 787 delivery this year
- Taiwanese cosmetics artist wins top award in Vancouver
- IMF: Europe recovery faces increased uncertainty
- McDonald's value menu entices customers in 1Q
- Sri Lanka's new prime minister sworn in
- Lawyer: Lebanese not to be beheaded for witchcraft
- Airlines lose $1.7 billion, ash blame game begins
- IMF: Mideast economies growing at healthy pace
- Altria Group 1st-quarter profit rises
- First public hearing on capital punishment held
- Germany's VW says Q1 profit up 94 percent
- Luxury train derails in South Africa, 2 dead
- ECFA will not drive down wages to level in China: labor council
- Apple shares rocket after net income jumps 90 pct
- Stocks tick higher after stronger earnings reports
- Kosovo: EU probes Romanian officers over smuggling
- EU must do more to combat hunger
- Debt woes weigh on euro; Canadian dollar surges
- Berlin keeps German Cup final until 2015
- Berlin to keep German Cup final until 2015
- United Technologies 1Q profit jumps on cost cuts
- Silver lining to Europe ash cloud for private jets
- Ukraine, Russia to extend Black Sea Fleet lease
- Smoking ban in public goes into effect in Syria
- Northern Rock CFO resigns
- Sri Lanka ruling party increases gains in revote
- Samaranch's last days fittingly marked by sports
- Stratosphere jump opens to daredevils in Las Vegas
- Oil rig explosion leaves at least 11 missing
- 2,000 Britons pack ferry in Spain for trip home
- In UK election, frugal Labour takes on rich Tories
- Extent of Portsmouth's debts revealed in accounts
- Fed boss: Tough task to outsmart counterfeiters
- Evans wins Walloon Arrow after final sprint
- Germany honors 14 US troops
- 3 Auschwitz thieves are no-shows at Polish prison
- Japan: Chinese helicopter flew close to its vessel
- 5 headless bodies found in rebel-held Mogadishu
- GM to expand US plants, invest $257 million
- Finnish jets find no damage from volcanic dust
- Cloud Gate 2 presents new work by three choreographers
- Report: German bishop urged to take leave
- Canadian man gets 12 months for Oasis attack
- Taipei Culture Center opens in Tokyo
- Saudis not to behead Lebanese psychic
- Saudis not to behead Lebanese psychic
- Saudis not to behead Lebanese psychic
- Saudis not to behead Lebanese psychic
- Saudis not to behead Lebanese psychic
- Saudis not to behead Lebanese psychic
- Saudis not to behead Lebanese psychic
- NATO acknowledges mistake in 'insurgent' claim
- NATO acknowledges mistake in 'insurgent' claim
- NATO acknowledges mistake in 'insurgent' claim
- NATO acknowledges mistake in 'insurgent' claim
- NATO acknowledges mistake in 'insurgent' claim
- NATO acknowledges mistake in 'insurgent' claim
- NATO acknowledges mistake in 'insurgent' claim
- NATO acknowledges mistake in 'insurgent' claim
- Italian federation opens new scandal inquiry
- Italian federation opens new scandal inquiry
- Italian federation opens new scandal inquiry
- Italian federation opens new scandal inquiry
- Italian federation opens new scandal inquiry
- Italian federation opens new scandal inquiry
- Italian federation opens new scandal inquiry
- 2 jailed for life for Shanghai building collapse
- 2 jailed for life for Shanghai building collapse
- Srebrenica survivor testifies at Karadzic trial
- Srebrenica survivor testifies at Karadzic trial
- Srebrenica survivor testifies at Karadzic trial
- Srebrenica survivor testifies at Karadzic trial
- Srebrenica survivor testifies at Karadzic trial
- Srebrenica survivor testifies at Karadzic trial
- Srebrenica survivor testifies at Karadzic trial
- Italian federation opens new scandal inquiry
- Italian federation opens new scandal inquiry
- Italian federation opens new scandal inquiry
- Italian federation opens new scandal inquiry
- Italian federation opens new scandal inquiry
- Italian federation opens new scandal inquiry
- Italian federation opens new scandal inquiry
- Former IOC president Samaranch dies at 89
- Former IOC president Samaranch dies at 89
- Former IOC president Samaranch dies at 89
- Former IOC president Samaranch dies at 89
- Former IOC president Samaranch dies at 89
- Former IOC president Samaranch dies at 89
- Boxer's deaths leaves questions in Venezuela
- Boxer's deaths leaves questions in Venezuela
- Boxer's deaths leaves questions in Venezuela
- Boxer's deaths leaves questions in Venezuela
- Boxer's deaths leaves questions in Venezuela
- Boxer's deaths leaves questions in Venezuela
- Former IOC president Samaranch dies at 89
- Boxer's deaths leaves questions in Venezuela
- Drug hitman claims to capture 25 rivals in Mexico
- Drug hitman claims to capture 25 rivals in Mexico
- Drug hitman claims to capture 25 rivals in Mexico
- Drug hitman claims to capture 25 rivals in Mexico
- Government taking steps to curb housing prices
- Concern builds over Portugal's debt load
- Concern builds over Portugal's debt load
- Concern builds over Portugal's debt load
- Concern builds over Portugal's debt load
- Concern builds over Portugal's debt load
- Concern builds over Portugal's debt load
- Concern builds over Portugal's debt load
- Oil rig explodes off Louisiana coast; 11 missing
- Oil rig explodes off Louisiana coast; 11 missing
- Oil rig explodes off Louisiana coast; 11 missing
- Oil rig explodes off Louisiana coast; 11 missing
- Oil rig explodes off Louisiana coast; 11 missing
- Oil rig explodes off Louisiana coast; 11 missing
- Oil rig explodes off Louisiana coast; 11 missing
- Oil rig explodes off Louisiana coast; 11 missing
- Oil rig explodes off Louisiana coast; 11 missing
- Oil rig explodes off Louisiana coast; 11 missing
- Oil rig explodes off Louisiana coast; 11 missing
- Oil rig explodes off Louisiana coast; 11 missing
- President visits injured lawmaker, condemns violence
- US Embassy issues travel alert for Indian capital
- US Embassy issues travel alert for Indian capital
- US Embassy issues travel alert for Indian capital
- US Embassy issues travel alert for Indian capital
- US Embassy issues travel alert for Indian capital
- US Embassy issues travel alert for Indian capital
- US Embassy issues travel alert for Indian capital
- US Embassy issues travel alert for Indian capital
- US Embassy issues travel alert for Indian capital
- Deposed Kyrgyz leader says he is still president
- Deposed Kyrgyz leader says he is still president
- Deposed Kyrgyz leader says he is still president
- Deposed Kyrgyz leader says he is still president
- Deposed Kyrgyz leader says he is still president
- Deposed Kyrgyz leader says he is still president
- Deposed Kyrgyz leader says he is still president
- Fiat announces farm, truck spinoff
- Fiat announces farm, truck spinoff
- Fiat announces farm, truck spinoff
- Fiat announces farm, truck spinoff
- Fiat announces farm, truck spinoff
- Fiat announces farm, truck spinoff
- Deposed Kyrgyz leader says he is still president
- Fiat announces farm, truck spinoff
- 5 headless bodies found in rebel-held Mogadishu
- 5 headless bodies found in rebel-held Mogadishu
- 5 headless bodies found in rebel-held Mogadishu
- 5 headless bodies found in rebel-held Mogadishu
- 5 headless bodies found in rebel-held Mogadishu
- 5 headless bodies found in rebel-held Mogadishu
- NATO: Shooting victims were 4 Afghan civilians
- NATO: Shooting victims were 4 Afghan civilians
- NATO: Shooting victims were 4 Afghan civilians
- NATO: Shooting victims were 4 Afghan civilians
- NATO: Shooting victims were 4 Afghan civilians
- NATO: Shooting victims were 4 Afghan civilians
- NATO: Shooting victims were 4 Afghan civilians
- 5 headless bodies found in rebel-held Mogadishu
- NATO: Shooting victims were 4 Afghan civilians
- Boeing 1Q profit down; sees 787 delivery this year
- Boeing 1Q profit down; sees 787 delivery this year
- Boeing 1Q profit down; sees 787 delivery this year
- Boeing 1Q profit down; sees 787 delivery this year
- Boeing 1Q profit down; sees 787 delivery this year
- Boeing 1Q profit down; sees 787 delivery this year
- Samaranch's last days fittingly marked by sports
- Samaranch's last days fittingly marked by sports
- Samaranch's last days fittingly marked by sports
- Samaranch's last days fittingly marked by sports
- Samaranch's last days fittingly marked by sports
- Samaranch's last days fittingly marked by sports
- Samaranch's last days fittingly marked by sports
- Israeli central bank raises 2010 growth forecast
- Israeli central bank raises 2010 growth forecast
- Israeli central bank raises 2010 growth forecast
- Israeli central bank raises 2010 growth forecast
- Israeli central bank raises 2010 growth forecast
- Israeli central bank raises 2010 growth forecast
- Israeli central bank raises 2010 growth forecast
- Airlines lose $1.7 billion, ash blame game begins
- Airlines lose $1.7 billion, ash blame game begins
- Airlines lose $1.7 billion, ash blame game begins
- Airlines lose $1.7 billion, ash blame game begins
- Airlines lose $1.7 billion, ash blame game begins
- Airlines lose $1.7 billion, ash blame game begins
- Airlines lose $1.7 billion, ash blame game begins
- Airlines lose $1.7 billion, ash blame game begins
- Airlines lose $1.7 billion, ash blame game begins
- Airlines lose $1.7 billion, ash blame game begins
- Airlines lose $1.7 billion, ash blame game begins
- Airlines lose $1.7 billion, ash blame game begins
- Airlines lose $1.7 billion, ash blame game begins
- Sarkozy to submit bill banning Islamic face veils
- Sarkozy to submit bill banning Islamic face veils
- Sarkozy to submit bill banning Islamic face veils
- Sarkozy to submit bill banning Islamic face veils
- Sarkozy to submit bill banning Islamic face veils
- Sarkozy to submit bill banning Islamic face veils
- Sarkozy to submit bill banning Islamic face veils
- Czechs to tackle irregular betting on matches
- Czechs to tackle irregular betting on matches
- Czechs to tackle irregular betting on matches
- Czechs to tackle irregular betting on matches
- Czechs to tackle irregular betting on matches
- Czechs to tackle irregular betting on matches
- Czechs to tackle irregular betting on matches
- US woman gets probation for starving son
- US woman gets probation for starving son
- US woman gets probation for starving son
- US woman gets probation for starving son
- US woman gets probation for starving son
- US woman gets probation for starving son
- Navy chief: US helps salvage ship after explosion
- Navy chief: US helps salvage ship after explosion
- Navy chief: US helps salvage ship after explosion
- Navy chief: US helps salvage ship after explosion
- Navy chief: US helps salvage ship after explosion
- Navy chief: US helps salvage ship after explosion
- Premier vows to drive home benefits of ECFA to win public support
- Altria Group 1st-quarter profit rises
- Altria Group 1st-quarter profit rises
- Altria Group 1st-quarter profit rises
- Altria Group 1st-quarter profit rises
- Altria Group 1st-quarter profit rises
- Altria Group 1st-quarter profit rises
- Lockheed Martin 1Q profit falls on health charge
- Lockheed Martin 1Q profit falls on health charge
- Lockheed Martin 1Q profit falls on health charge
- Lockheed Martin 1Q profit falls on health charge
- Lockheed Martin 1Q profit falls on health charge
- Jerusalem reopens popular Old City gate
- Jerusalem reopens popular Old City gate
- Jerusalem reopens popular Old City gate
- Lockheed Martin 1Q profit falls on health charge
- Jerusalem reopens popular Old City gate
- Jerusalem reopens popular Old City gate
- Jerusalem reopens popular Old City gate
- Jerusalem reopens popular Old City gate
- US Navy chief says no big protest to women on subs
- US Navy chief says no big protest to women on subs
- US Navy chief says no big protest to women on subs
- US Navy chief says no big protest to women on subs
- US Navy chief says no big protest to women on subs
- US Navy chief says no big protest to women on subs
- Europe markets retreat while Asia climbs
- Europe markets retreat while Asia climbs
- Europe markets retreat while Asia climbs
- Europe markets retreat while Asia climbs
- Europe markets retreat while Asia climbs
- Europe markets retreat while Asia climbs
- Europe markets retreat while Asia climbs
- Europe markets retreat while Asia climbs
- Europe markets retreat while Asia climbs
- Europe markets retreat while Asia climbs
- Europe markets retreat while Asia climbs
- Europe markets retreat while Asia climbs
- Europe markets retreat while Asia climbs
- Fiat to spin off trucks, farm vehicles
- Fiat to spin off trucks, farm vehicles
- Fiat to spin off trucks, farm vehicles
- Fiat to spin off trucks, farm vehicles
- Fiat to spin off trucks, farm vehicles
- Fiat to spin off trucks, farm vehicles
- Fiat to spin off trucks, farm vehicles
- Oil rig tilting badly after explosion in US
- Srebrenica survivor testifies he hid under corpses
- Evans wins Walloon Arrow after final sprint
- Caster Semenya casts doubt on long-term future
- 3 Auschwitz thieves are no-shows at Polish prison
- Oil rig explodes off Louisiana coast; 11 missing
- US taxpayers got even bigger windfall from Fed
- Oil falls below $84 as supplies increase
- Crude oil stockpiles climb by 1.9 million barrels
- Taiwan lawmakers fight over China students
- Apple wants mysterious device returned, says tech website
- Europe's airspace reopens as mother nature calms down
- Taiwanese fishing boat missing off Indonesia found
- Hubei signs 35 purchase agreements
- Infrastructure projects' joint bids
- Legislators working on law to expand privacy, say reports
- U.S. continues support for Taiwan's WHA participation
- Taiwan's National Security Bureau denies row with military police
- Taiwan will not import all types of U.S. beef: DOH minister
- 'Taiwan's Susan Boyle' interviewed by U.S. talk shows
- Local firms urged to sponsor world climate event
- Stop salt: Report urges FDA to force rollback
- Pope promises action against clerical sex abuse
- Pope accepts the resignation of Irish bishop: Irish Catholic officials
- Deposed Kyrgyz leader Kurmanbek Bakiyev says he is still president
- Baghdad election recount to start
- Travel warning
- Shanghai's Expo trials get crowded, rocky start
- 2 N.Koreans arrested in alleged assassination plot
- Analysts say N.Korea hinting of 3rd nuke test
- Cambodia government reports 8th bird flu death, 1st this year
- GOP lacks the luster to overcome Obama
- Taiwan must invest now in more language study
- Dorothy Height, civil rights activist, dies at 98
- Elderly dementia patients and 'at-risk' students create friendships
- Divorce dilemma: Texas says gays can't get divorce
- California's most celebrated music festival signs a long-term lease
- Rapper Guru dies at 43 after battle with cancer
- Michael Douglas's son gets 5 years in jail
- Briton gets Chinese accent after severe migraine: reports
- Japan says 'sayonara' to Tokyo's kabuki theater
- Actor Kal Penn robbed at gunpoint
- Author's plight
- Pixar's new venue
- Cirque to put on show based on Michael Jackson
- Apple profit nearly doubles, boosted by iPhone sales
- Goldman Sachs profits surge amid fraud scandal
- Greece to kick off talks on EU-IMF backup loan details
- Steve Wynn to build new Macau casino: report
- Brazil delays tariff hike on U.S. goods
- ITunes reprieve
- EADS opts to compete against Boeing in U.S. air tanker deal
- Agnelli heir John Elkann 'proud' to become Fiat chair
- Ten nations call on Google to better defend privacy
- Dutch brewer Heineken: 1Q revenues down, earnings up
- Jin Air International begins
Icheon-Guam daily service
- Shangri-La's Far Eastern Tainan
launches 'Amazing Indian Food Fest'
- Ambassador Taipei introduces new menu
- Grand Victoria's steakhouse
offers top-tier U.S. bone-in beef
- Hotel Royal Taipei presents Mom's Day Package
- 'A Journal for Jordan' Chinese version to hit the store April 26
- In Nigeria, no peace from police officers
- Pakistan prime minister's career from jail to power
- Euro down ahead of Greece holds debt talks
- Taiwan share prices close higher
- Financial stocks lead Dow Jones higher
- U.S. corporate figures boost Asian markets
- Oil prices above US$84 in Asia
- For a thrilling perspective of San Francisco, walk its bridge
- Dazzling Inter stun Barca to take semi-final lead
- World number one Ochoa announces retirement
- O'Sullivan rockets into second round
- Reds pitcher Volquez hit with 50-game doping ban
- Slowey dominates Indians in 5-1 win
- Celtics, Hawks win big to seize 2-0 playoff series leads
- Former IOC chief Samaranch gravely ill at Barcelona hospital
- Magic's Howard repeats as NBA's top Defensive Player
- Taiwan's Taipei Cultural Center in Tokyo causes concern in Japan
- Burger King Taiwan celebrates its 20th anniversay with special feedback
- CPBL: Lions rout Elephants with 16 hits, 12:4
- Taiwan lawmakers delay privacy law after press freedom concerns
- Computex Taipei 2010 to unveil with the Computex Sweetie
- China students to pay twice as much as Taiwan students: Reports
- Taiwan Premier blasts real estate speculation
- Jacques Rogge hails Samaranch's legacy
- Obama: Supreme Court pick must back women's rights
- UK's Clegg laughs off leaked debate notes
- Fiat announces spinoff
- Most EU nationals want minimum drinking age
- Stocks muddled as glow from Apple results fades
- Quotes about Juan Antonio Samaranch
- Woods enters Players Championship
- Latvian gov't salaries down 31 pct
- AP Source: Roethlisberger to be banned 4-6 games
- US Senate panel OKs tougher derivatives rules
- UK court upholds jail sentence for AWOL soldier
- Runaway luxury train derails in S.Africa, 2 dead
- Juan Antonio Samaranch hailed as Olympic great
- Tibetan monks ordered out of China's quake zone
- AP source: Goldman CEO to testify before Senate
- Egypt: Leading Islamists, including Saudi, charged
- Puerto Rico university closes as students strike
- Button leading season despite Red Bulls' pace
- Chechen leader allegedly ordered killing of rivals
- Iraqi testified he was beaten by US troops
- EU keeps eye on US financial regulation bill
- Serbia TV tower demolished by NATO reopens
- Letterman making 'Live' visit with Regis and Kelly
- Kenya: Rwanda's most wanted not in the country
- Authors turn rockers in DC for Haiti benefit tour
- Source: Pirate suspects to be tried in US
- Ash cloud has jet fighters grounded in Europe
- Extent of Portsmouth's debts revealed in accounts
- Parents can fight for daughter's visitation rights
- Antonov aircraft crashes in Philippines; 3 missing
- Mexico: report of problems in producer's marriage
- Steelers passer Roethlisberger banned 6 games
- US teen who was set on fire goes back to school
- Finland plans 2 more nuclear plants
- Goldman loses German client over fraud case
- Castroneves, Dixon on Indy 500 entry list
- Brazil: House arrest for priest on sex tape
- 4 Saharan countries set up joint military base
- Cargo plane crashes in the Philippines; 3 missing
- US museum won't sell rare Ansel Adams prints
- Chelsea's Mikel out with ankle ligament injury
- 6 pirates caught after attacking French warship
- Roethlisberger banned 6 games
- Italian Football Results
- Roma advances to Italian Cup final
- Freeport-McMoRan 1Q profit soars
- USA Swimming takes steps to protect athletes
- 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Samoa
- Egypt: Leading Islamists, including Saudi, charged
- Bosnian war veterans clash with police
- Ayckbourn, Seldes slated for special Tony Awards
- Fiat to split industrial and auto businesses
- US judge: Former Blackwater head can remain free
- Venus Williams bows out of Fed Cup
- Facebook widens reach to tailor broader Web
- Cargo plane crashes in the Philippines; 3 dead
- Recriminations erupt in ash-fueled aviation crisis
- Ayckbourn, Seldes slated for special Tony Awards
- Kirilenko hopeful for early return
- US goes high-tech to redesign $100 bills
- Chrysler posts $197M loss but cash balance grows
- Montenegro charges 7 with crimes against humanity
- 10 years after Elian, US players mum or moving on
- Lawsuits over US tribe blood samples settled
- ConocoPhillips pulls out of Saudi refinery project
- McAfee antivirus program goes berserk, reboots PCs
- US confident it could overcome Iranian missile
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1900GMT
- McDonald's value menu entices customers in 1Q
- Gunmen raid northern Mexico hotel
- Ruling sought for disabled daughter to visit kids
- Benjamin Hooks to be laid to rest in Memphis
- NASA shows 1st images from solar observatory
- US: Syria missile reports deeply troubling
- US civil rights leader Hooks laid to rest
- Thailand's unrest spreads as army train blocked
- Finland plans 2 more nuclear plants
- Chile says computer virus hits court system
- Brazil's capital celebrates 50th anniversary
- President Karzai delays Afghan peace conference
- PR to host surfing championship event
- Oil settles below $84 as supplies increase
- NYC mayor defends Wall Street before Obama visit
- APNewsBreak: Ohio man faces Somali torture claim
- Banks trade their way to profit; loan losses ease
- Facebook widens reach to tailor broader Web
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Injured Essien fears he may miss World Cup
- Earthquake strikes near Pacific island of Tonga
- Ramos-Vinolas beats Gonzalez at Barcelona Open
- McAfee antivirus program goes berserk, reboots PCs
- US authorities rescue stranded window washers
- Stocks muddled as glow from Apple results fades
- USA Swimming announces steps to protect athletes
- Starbucks' 2Q profit soars, revenue climbs
- Report: German bishop offers to quit
- Tiger Woods enters 2 more tournaments
- EBay profit increases 11 percent in 1Q
- US to train at Princeton ahead of World Cup
- Fresno museum can't sell rare Ansel Adams prints
- US confident it could intercept an Iranian missile
- Bayern edges Lyon 1-0 in semis
- USOC formally ends plans for Olympic network
- Mexican gov't slams Arizona immigration law
- Wednesday's Champions League Result
- From up close, volcano shows off might and beauty
- English Football Results
- On the run, Pakistan militants find new haven
- Does Goldman case tarnish Cassandras of the crash?
- US says Syrian missiles to Hezbollah worrisome
- Bayern edges Lyon 1-0 in semis
- Villa beats Hull 2-0 in Premier League
- Locklear cited for hit & run in 4 a.m. crash
- Report finds US air traffic control computer woes
- EBay profit up but shares hit by soft forecast
- Business events scheduled for Thursday
- DEA agents seize nearly $3 million in Puerto Rico
- China wants changes to Iran sanctions proposal
- US federal study urged of climate health threats
- Fans bid final farewell to boxer Valero
- USOC formally ends plans for Olympic network
- Green overcomes loss of leg to play golf
- Intel chief: Small terror groups a major challenge
- Poulter, Stricker withdraw from Zurich Classic
- Interest rates fall as investors seek safety
- McAfee antivirus program goes berserk, freezes PCs
- German-born man preparing for execution in Texas
- Clarification: Smithsonian-Apollo Theater story
- German priest accused of abuse taught school in US
- Analysis: Tensions ease between US and Iran
- Hollywood studios cut trash production
- Gunmen abduct 3 from hotel in northern Mexico
- Texas court hears state's appeal in gay divorce
- Georgia confirms highly enriched uranium seizure
- Man United remains world's most valuable club
- Muslim group warns 'South Park' creators of death
- US court discovers original OK Corral papers
- Gas in the tank: GM repays $8.1B in gov't loans
- Muslim group warns 'South Park' creators of death
- Obama adviser: US-Israel bond remains unbreakable
- Molson Coors CEO gets 46 percent pay boost in 2009
- Rangers owner Hicks waiting for sides to agree
- Draft trade agreement worries technology companies
- Mayweather's friend indicted in Las Vegas shooting
- US Coast Guard returns 90 migrants to Haiti
- US court gives government victory against ACORN
- Rangers owner Hicks waiting for sides to agree.
- King Tut exhibition opening in NYC
- Caribbean news briefs
- Hitler `Downfall' parodies removed from YouTube
- AP-GfK Poll: Americans shifting to US cars
- Thursday, April 29
- Injured umpire Rapuano taking a few days off
- Gunmen abduct 6 from hotels in northern Mexico
- New Zealand Rugby Union experiences record loss
- Thunder's Brooks named NBA coach of the year
- Government goes high-tech to redesign $100 bills
- No doubts for BYU rugby players after forfeit
- Red Shirt protests change Thai political landscape
- Ash cloud's silver lining: bluer skies
- SANZAR announces $437 million TV deal
- Bulls, Crusaders face top-two challenge
- Staying fit on the road: Let the Web be your guide
- Mississippi makes Freedom Ride 50th a tourist draw
- Naked Lunch in Mexico City: On the Beatnik trail
- Bike tours: See new places through pedal power
- Derby Museum lets fans soak in Run for the Roses
- Japan's exports rise over 40 percent from year ago
- Tibetan monks ordered to leave China's quake zone
- SANZAR announces $437 million TV deal
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Asian markets fall in early trading
- ASCAP honors Jason Mraz, Patti Smith, the Killers
- Hynix turns 1st-quarter profit as DRAM prices rise
- Oil rig explodes off Louisiana; 11 missing
- Mayor, 2 police charged in Philippine poll killing
- Press group: Honduras must probe reporter slayings
- Coroner: Death of Marie Osmond's son a suicide
- Clinton in Estonia for NATO meetings
- Paraguay president cancels trip after attack
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Magic edge Bobcats 92-77, take 2-0 series lead
- US, China announce anti-dumping steps
- Australians warned of Delhi markets
- China Times: Freedom of speech at risk
- Japan's exports rise for 4th straight month
- Australians warned of New Delhi markets
- Ramen inventor's son soups up healthier legacy
- Scouts defend training program in sex abuse case
- Banfield, Sao Paulo, Nacional make last 16
- Casting Crowns wins artist of year at Dove Awards
- Aussie skippers Kiwi yacht in Volvo race
- Asian markets fall amid Greece debt worries
- Fans bid farewell to boxer Valero
- Liriano dominates Indians, Twins win 6-0
- Ex-partner says gracious goodbye to rapper Guru
- Satan's goal in 2nd OT gives Boston 3-2 win
- Report: SKorea warned of NKorean submarine attack
- Cruz Azul wins first leg of final 2-1
- Halladay throws 5-hitter for 1st NL shutout
- Automakers showcase new models at Beijing show
- Anger mounts against protests
- NY Times, Washington Post win reporting awards
- List of key winners at 41st Annual Dove Awards
- Amorous slug, orange snake among finds on Borneo
- Anger rises against Red Shirt protests in Bangkok
- Moody's lowers Toyota debt rating
- National Basketball Association Playoff Glance
- Japan says it can compromise on whale catch quota
- United Daily News: Reform and opening needed in Taiwan
- Magic takes 2-0 lead, Spurs square series
- Taichung mayor rules out possibility of presidential bid
- Credit Suisse makes 2.1 bln francs profit in Q1
- Cruz Azul wins CONCACAF final first leg
- US immigration debate pressures McCain
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Obama keeps up pressure for financial overhaul
- National Hockey League Daily Playoff Glance
- Australian who killed snack-thrower sent to prison
- Bruins, Capitals take strong series leads
- Oil eases but stays above $83 in Asia
- Hyundai Heavy 1st-quarter net profit hits record
- Sri Lanka's former army chief demands freedom
- Hyundai Motor's Q! net profit hits record high
- Hyundai Motor's Q1 net profit hits record high
- Commercial Times: Credibility of national statistics in crisis
- Hughes steers Yankees past A's
- Talk of the day -- Scuffles over opening to Chinese students
- Iran begins war games in Strait of Hormuz
- Halladay shutout leads Phillies over Braves
- 'Cove' director defiant of base ban, harassment
- China puts appliance tycoon on trial
- Snow the latest challenge in China quake recovery
- Hyundai Motor's Q1 net profit hits record high
- Melbourne stripped of NRL titles over cap breach
- Moody's lowers Toyota debt rating
- Sri Lanka's former army chief demands freedom
- Airspace in Norway and Sweden shuts again
- Iran begins war games in Gulf, Strait of Hormuz
- Share prices close lower on local bourse
- Orders for Nissan electric car approach 4,000
- Ex-Olympics head Juan Antonio Samaranch dies at 89
- Israel to US: No building halt in east Jerusalem
- Paper maker Stora Enso has (EURO)102 million Q1 profit
- Paper maker Stora Enso has euro102 million Q1 profit
- Troubled NATO attempts to solve thorny issues
- German bishop offers to resign over abuse
- Nestle first-quarter sales rise 4.4 percent
- Iraq airmen blues: No MiG today; no F-16 either
- Deutsche Bahn taking over Arriva PLC
- SAS losses narrow in Q1, ash cloud costs $64 mln
- Higher education no guarantee of good job: poll
- Remy Cointreau reports jump in annual sales
- SEAL trial: Jury deliberates in Iraqi abuse case
- Credit Suisse makes $1.93 bln profit in Q1
- Bilingual emergency cards placed at airports for local travelers
- President stresses importance of disaster prevention
- German bishop offers to resign over abuse
- Motorcyclist deaths drop, sour economy cited
- Kelly Clarkson refuses to cancel Indonesia concert
- Runaway luxury train derails in S.Africa, 3 dead
- Swiss regulators block France-Telecom-TDC tie-up
- Oil eases hovers near $84 in Asia
- Israel to US: No building halt in east Jerusalem
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei Forex
- Merkel: German troops will stay in Afghanistan
- Greek civil servants strike over pay cuts
- China shares mixed on fears of property curbs
- Taiwan-educated student awarded Fulbright Ph.D scholarship
- Malaysia gov't pushes censure motion against Anwar
- Russia, Ukraine to move toward pipeline consortium
- SAS losses narrow in Q1, ash cloud costs $64 mln
- ABB net profits sink 29 percent on weaker demand
- Taiwan's priority list more comprehensive than China's: MOEA
- Changhua County promotes fruit, vegetables in Singapore
- Survivors of US oil rig blast on land; 11 missing
- Flights take off but ash limits Norway, Sweden
- First Look: New `Shrek' premieres at Tribeca
- Former IOC president Samaranch's funeral begins
- Taiwanese yacht builders to make Kaohsiung production stronghold
- Bayern to play at Moenchengladbach in Bundesliga
- Paper maker Stora Enso has (EURO)102 million Q1 profit
- Paper maker Stora Enso has euro102 million Q1 profit
- US Navy SEAL cleared in Iraq abuse case
- Indonesian workers protest against foreign manager
- Armenia to freeze normalization deal with Turkey
- Bayern to 'Gladbach in Bundesliga
- Mexico City offers bikes in its clean air campaign
- KMT puts brakes on controversial personal data act
- Economic growth could hit 5 percent: economic affairs minister
- Pipeline attack disrupts Iraq crude oil exports
- Greek budget deficit 13.6 percent of GDP in 2009
- UK budget deficit at record levels
- All victims in Polish plane crash identified
- US military jury clears SEAL in Iraq abuse case
- ICC Prosecutor condemns Sudan noncooperation
- Belarusian MiG fighter jets collide, 1 crashes
- More than just red shirts in Bangkok protest zone
- Man United hosts in-form Spurs in Premier League
- English Football Fixtures
- Jordan investigating possible rocket attack
- Greek budget deficit 13.6 percent of GDP in 2009
- Armenian lawmakers seek to freeze deal with Turkey
- March unemployment rate drops slightly to 5.67%
- Former IOC president Samaranch to be laid to rest
- Iran's President Ahmadinejad visits Zimbabwe
- Tottenham says it put deposit on Pompey's Begovic
- LG Display turns Q1 profit as sales, prices gain
- Taiwan marks Earth Day with pledge to build low-carbon society
- Euro edges lower against dollar to $1.3359
- 5 indicted in Israeli organ trafficking ring
- Volcano puts the breaks on car production
- Irish bishop resigns, says he didn't report abuse
- Nokia posts (EURO)349 million profit in Q1Nokia Q1
- Nokia posts euro349 million profit in Q1Nokia Q1
- A glance at flight disruptions due to volcanic ash
- China to punish those who dumped babies at river
- French family minister defends proposed veil ban
- UK Catholic Church sorry for abuse by priests
- Greek debt fears continue to shake world markets
- Riva knows his role with the Azzurri
- Sierra Leone polio shots delayed by volcanic ash
- Russia, Ukraine to move toward pipeline consortium
- Rome and Inter face challenges in Serie A
- Strike at Spanish news agency
- Greek debt-crisis woes worsen
- Irish bishop resigns, says he didn't report abuse
- Congo to start anew in case against 2 Norwegians
- Clinton: US sees value in diplomatic ties to Syria
- Stock futures retreat, point to lower opening
- Man United hosts in-form Spurs in Premier League
- Bristol Palin: Hacked e-mail meant harassing calls
- UAE proposes site near Saudi border for reactors
- Second person dies in Serbia floods
- CenturyTel to buy Qwest in $10.6B stock swap
- Portsmouth denied Europa League spot for FA Cup
- Prosecutor reopens investigation of alleged Nazi
- Trial opens in German school attack case
- US oil rig survivors back on land; 11 missing
- Ryanair U-turn, will pay stranded customers' bills
- Oil falls to around $83 in Europe on demand issues
- Cigarette sponsor pulled from Kelly Clarkson show
- Clegg in hot seat for Britain's next TV debate
- Cathay and Virgin under investigation
- Croatia: Ex-ambassador guilty of embezzling money
- Wrong number leads Zambian diplomat to US school
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1200GMT
- Whale capsizes canoe off US coast, drowning man
- Prostitution scandal hits French football players
- Portsmouth denied Europa League spot for FA Cup
- ICC Prosecutor condemns Sudan noncooperation
- Piano: Plan to plant 10,000 in Milan trees fails
- Fraser takes 1st-round lead at Ballantine's
- Air chaos costs London Marathon 150,000 pounds
- Barcelona seeks return to form against Xerez
- Vietnamese sister city a hard sell in US Army town
- Verbeek to coach AZ Alkmaar next season
- UNICEF: Measles hits tens of thousands in Africa
- 3 Kashmiris sentenced to death for India bomb
- Geithner: Bill would rein in bank supersizing
- UK budget deficit at record levels
- Pakistan announces measures to save energy
- Lions make 2 changes for derby against Bulls
- Austria: Lawyers threaten to sue church
- Clinton: US sees value in diplomatic ties to Syria
- Advertising, Easter give Hershey sweet profit
- Continental reports $146 million loss in 1Q
- Philip Morris International 1Q profit rises
- Israeli museum unveils rare Renaissance manuscript
- ASUS optimistic about Q2 business prospects
- UAE proposes site near Saudi border for reactors
- Southwest Airlines posts $11 million 1Q profit
- England set to play Argentina to mark FA's 150th
- Thai army threatens new crackdown on protesters
- Wigan's N'Zogbia arrested over driving test fraud
- French philharmonic to perform in Taiwan
- Marseille closer to 1st French title since '92
- Thousands of Romanian teachers on strike
- Dutch Arab group acquitted of hate speech
- Attorney suing Vatican, pope over Murphy case
- President vows to find win-win solution to economy, carbon dilemma
- Greek debt crisis gets worse as EU revises figures
- Prostitution scandal hits French football players
- New claims for jobless benefits drop sharply
- Barcelona Open Results
- Wholesale prices rise in March as food costs jump
- Merkel seeks public support for Afghan war
- Barcelona seeks return to form against Xerez
- Ryanair U-turn, will pay stranded customers' bills
- Marmite jarred by product's use in far-right ad
- New claims for jobless benefits drop sharply
- US to continue using Kyrgyz air base
- New York Times reports 1Q profit; ad slump eases
- Air chaos costs London Marathon 150,000 pounds
- UK manufacturing center is election battleground
- Dubai's Emaar posts jump in profit on hotels, mall
- Wholesale prices rise in March as food costs jump
- Nokia posts (EURO)349 million profit in Q1
- Lufthansa and its pilots agree on arbitrator
- Nokia posts euro349 million profit in Q1
- Taiwan copes with shortage of Norwegian salmon sushi
- Kimberly-Clark 1Q profit falls though revenue up
- Iraqi officials investigating prison abuse claims
- Maldives leader wins highest UN environment award
- Marriott International earns $83M in 1Q
- Fitch warns Japan credit rating at risk from debt
- Official: Pakistan army kills 31 alleged militants
- Afghan vote chief: West should not meddle
- PepsiCo's 1Q profit rises on international growth
- Marseille closer to 1st French title since '92
- Lions make 2 changes for derby against Bulls
- Unemployment claims drop but remain elevated
- European airlines press to get everyone home
- Kerschbaum is 1st athlete tried for selling doping
- US can maintain Kyrgyz air base, Clinton says
- 3 small blasts take place near Bangkok protest
- Stocks fall in early trading on Greek debt worries
- Clinton reaffirms US commitment to defense Europe
- Greek debt crisis worsens as EU revises figures
- Jailed Syrian activist asks to be released
- Nigeria's budget hopes for bullish oil production
- Germany reopens investigation of alleged Nazi
- 4 small blasts take place near Bangkok protest
- Stocks drop on Greek debt, US inflation worries
- Bishop: 'Shame' on Brazil church in sex scandal
- Emirates police ask: marriage license, please
- IPL chairman questioned by income tax officials
- Egypt finds hoard of 2,000-year-old bronze coins
- SKorea targets Internet addicts; 2 million hooked
- Home sales rise more than expected
- Punk pioneer Malcolm McLaren gets London send-off
- Dutch Arab group acquitted of hate speech
- Egyptian official chides museums over antiquities
- Fraport nixes parking fees for stranded airplanes
- Small blasts wound 4 take near protests in Bangkok
- Debt woes overseas continue to drive dollar gains
- Yang Ming Marine expects to turn profit in Q2
- Lyon banks on its home form in Champions League
- Israeli museum unveils rare Renaissance manuscript
- Iran foreign minister to visit Austria
- UK suspends military training flights due to ash
- Language spat splits Belgian government
- Passenger on NY flight detained in Puerto Rico
- Unemployment claims drop as home sales rise
- Sweden asks European Union to help airlines
- New York Times reports 1Q profit; ad slump eases
- President reaffirms commitment to press freedom
- Report: 2 bodies found in Serbia government car
- Madrid striker Raul to ponder future after season
- Colombian coach gets Honduran nationality
- Stocks fall on renewed concerns about Greek debt
- Explosions wound dozens near protests in Bangkok
- Greek debt rating downgraded by Moody's
- Revel-ation: Morgan Stanley's $932M loss on casino
- US concerned about arrest of Moldovan journalist
- US concerned about arrest of Moldovan journalist
- US concerned about arrest of Moldovan journalist
- US concerned about arrest of Moldovan journalist
- US concerned about arrest of Moldovan journalist
- US concerned about arrest of Moldovan journalist
- US concerned about arrest of Moldovan journalist
- Lyon banks on its home form in Champions League
- Lyon banks on its home form in Champions League
- Lyon banks on its home form in Champions League
- Lyon banks on its home form in Champions League
- Lyon banks on its home form in Champions League
- Lyon banks on its home form in Champions League
- Lyon banks on its home form in Champions League
- IMF chief describes Greek debt crisis as serious
- IMF chief describes Greek debt crisis as serious
- IMF chief describes Greek debt crisis as serious
- IMF chief describes Greek debt crisis as serious
- IMF chief describes Greek debt crisis as serious
- IMF chief describes Greek debt crisis as serious
- IMF chief describes Greek debt crisis as serious
- IMF chief describes Greek debt crisis as serious
- IMF chief describes Greek debt crisis as serious
- IMF chief describes Greek debt crisis as serious
- IMF chief describes Greek debt crisis as serious
- IMF chief describes Greek debt crisis as serious
- Explosions wound dozens near protests in Bangkok
- Explosions wound dozens near protests in Bangkok
- Explosions wound dozens near protests in Bangkok
- Explosions wound dozens near protests in Bangkok
- Explosions wound dozens near protests in Bangkok
- Explosions wound dozens near protests in Bangkok
- Explosions wound dozens near protests in Bangkok
- Explosions wound dozens near protests in Bangkok
- European airlines press to get everyone home
- European airlines press to get everyone home
- European airlines press to get everyone home
- European airlines press to get everyone home
- European airlines press to get everyone home
- European airlines press to get everyone home
- European airlines press to get everyone home
- European airlines press to get everyone home
- European airlines press to get everyone home
- European airlines press to get everyone home
- European airlines press to get everyone home
- European airlines press to get everyone home
- European airlines press to get everyone home
- Language spat splits Belgian government
- Language spat splits Belgian government
- Language spat splits Belgian government
- Language spat splits Belgian government
- Language spat splits Belgian government
- Language spat splits Belgian government
- Language spat splits Belgian government
- French Muslims torn over potential veil ban
- French Muslims torn over potential veil ban
- French Muslims torn over potential veil ban
- French Muslims torn over potential veil ban
- French Muslims torn over potential veil ban
- French Muslims torn over potential veil ban
- French Muslims torn over potential veil ban
- Greek debt crisis worsens as EU revises figures
- Greek debt crisis worsens as EU revises figures
- Greek debt crisis worsens as EU revises figures
- Greek debt crisis worsens as EU revises figures
- Greek debt crisis worsens as EU revises figures
- Greek debt crisis worsens as EU revises figures
- Greek debt crisis worsens as EU revises figures
- Greek debt crisis worsens as EU revises figures
- Greek debt crisis worsens as EU revises figures
- Greek debt crisis worsens as EU revises figures
- Greek debt crisis worsens as EU revises figures
- Greek debt crisis worsens as EU revises figures
- Greek debt crisis worsens as EU revises figures
- Official: Pakistan army kills 31 alleged militants
- Official: Pakistan army kills 31 alleged militants
- Official: Pakistan army kills 31 alleged militants
- Official: Pakistan army kills 31 alleged militants
- Official: Pakistan army kills 31 alleged militants
- Official: Pakistan army kills 31 alleged militants
- Official: Pakistan army kills 31 alleged militants
- Official: Pakistan army kills 31 alleged militants
- US Airways ends talks with United about combo
- US Airways ends talks with United about combo
- US Airways ends talks with United about combo
- US Airways ends talks with United about combo
- US Airways ends talks with United about combo
- US Airways ends talks with United about combo
- US Airways ends talks with United about combo
- Philip Morris International 1Q profit rises
- Philip Morris International 1Q profit rises
- Philip Morris International 1Q profit rises
- Philip Morris International 1Q profit rises
- Philip Morris International 1Q profit rises
- Philip Morris International 1Q profit rises
- Philip Morris International 1Q profit rises
- Madrid striker Raul to ponder future after season
- Madrid striker Raul to ponder future after season
- Madrid striker Raul to ponder future after season
- Madrid striker Raul to ponder future after season
- Madrid striker Raul to ponder future after season
- Madrid striker Raul to ponder future after season
- Madrid striker Raul to ponder future after season
- Trial opens in German school attack case
- Trial opens in German school attack case
- Trial opens in German school attack case
- Trial opens in German school attack case
- Trial opens in German school attack case
- Trial opens in German school attack case
- Trial opens in German school attack case
- Auckland change 2 for match with Sharks
- Auckland change 2 for match with Sharks
- Auckland change 2 for match with Sharks
- Auckland change 2 for match with Sharks
- Auckland change 2 for match with Sharks
- Auckland change 2 for match with Sharks
- Greek debt fears continue to shake world markets
- Greek debt fears continue to shake world markets
- Greek debt fears continue to shake world markets
- Auckland change 2 for match with Sharks
- Greek debt fears continue to shake world markets
- Greek debt fears continue to shake world markets
- Greek debt fears continue to shake world markets
- Greek debt fears continue to shake world markets
- Greek debt fears continue to shake world markets
- Greek debt fears continue to shake world markets
- Passenger on NY flight detained in Puerto Rico
- Passenger on NY flight detained in Puerto Rico
- Greek debt fears continue to shake world markets
- Passenger on NY flight detained in Puerto Rico
- Passenger on NY flight detained in Puerto Rico
- Passenger on NY flight detained in Puerto Rico
- Greek debt fears continue to shake world markets
- Greek debt fears continue to shake world markets
- Passenger on NY flight detained in Puerto Rico
- Greek debt fears continue to shake world markets
- Passenger on NY flight detained in Puerto Rico
- Russia, Ukraine to move toward pipeline consortium
- Russia, Ukraine to move toward pipeline consortium
- Russia, Ukraine to move toward pipeline consortium
- Russia, Ukraine to move toward pipeline consortium
- Russia, Ukraine to move toward pipeline consortium
- Russia, Ukraine to move toward pipeline consortium
- Home sales rise as unemployment claims fall
- Home sales rise as unemployment claims fall
- Home sales rise as unemployment claims fall
- Home sales rise as unemployment claims fall
- Home sales rise as unemployment claims fall
- Home sales rise as unemployment claims fall
- Russia, Ukraine to move toward pipeline consortium
- Debt woes overseas continue to drive dollar gains
- Debt woes overseas continue to drive dollar gains
- Debt woes overseas continue to drive dollar gains
- Debt woes overseas continue to drive dollar gains
- Debt woes overseas continue to drive dollar gains
- Debt woes overseas continue to drive dollar gains
- Debt woes overseas continue to drive dollar gains
- Lions make 2 changes for derby against Bulls
- Lions make 2 changes for derby against Bulls
- Lions make 2 changes for derby against Bulls
- Lions make 2 changes for derby against Bulls
- Lions make 2 changes for derby against Bulls
- Lions make 2 changes for derby against Bulls
- Lions make 2 changes for derby against Bulls
- Syria inaugurates major gas plant
- Syria inaugurates major gas plant
- Syria inaugurates major gas plant
- Syria inaugurates major gas plant
- Syria inaugurates major gas plant
- Syria inaugurates major gas plant
- Syria inaugurates major gas plant
- US Airways ends talks with United about combo
- US Airways ends talks with United about combo
- US Airways ends talks with United about combo
- US Airways ends talks with United about combo
- US Airways ends talks with United about combo
- US Airways ends talks with United about combo
- US Airways ends talks with United about combo
- Marcell Jansen to resume training
- Marcell Jansen to resume training
- Marcell Jansen to resume training
- Marcell Jansen to resume training
- Marcell Jansen to resume training
- Marcell Jansen to resume training
- Marcell Jansen to resume training
- Bank of America sells $1.9B private equity to AXA
- Bank of America sells $1.9B private equity to AXA
- Bank of America sells $1.9B private equity to AXA
- Bank of America sells $1.9B private equity to AXA
- Bank of America sells $1.9B private equity to AXA
- Bank of America sells $1.9B private equity to AXA
- Bank of America sells $1.9B private equity to AXA
- Afghan president to visit India to strengthen ties
- Afghan president to visit India to strengthen ties
- Carnival cruise ship lists, 60 passengers hurt
- Jordan says it was target of Russian-made missile
- Jordan says it was target of Russian-made missile
- Jordan says it was target of Russian-made missile
- Jordan says it was target of Russian-made missile
- Jordan says it was target of Russian-made missile
- Jordan says it was target of Russian-made missile
- Jordan says it was target of Russian-made missile
- Singer settles suit over alleged Nazi-performance
- Singer settles suit over alleged Nazi-performance
- Singer settles suit over alleged Nazi-performance
- Singer settles suit over alleged Nazi-performance
- Singer settles suit over alleged Nazi-performance
- Singer settles suit over alleged Nazi-performance
- Singer settles suit over alleged Nazi-performance
- Singer settles suit over alleged Nazi-performance
- Singer settles suit over alleged Nazi-performance
- Singer settles suit over alleged Nazi-performance
- Singer settles suit over alleged Nazi-performance
- Singer settles suit over alleged Nazi-performance
- Singer settles suit over alleged Nazi-performance
- Merkel seeks public support for Afghan war
- Merkel seeks public support for Afghan war
- Merkel seeks public support for Afghan war
- Merkel seeks public support for Afghan war
- Merkel seeks public support for Afghan war
- Merkel seeks public support for Afghan war
- Merkel seeks public support for Afghan war
- Blasts kill 1, wound 50 in Bangkok, officials say
- Blasts kill 1, wound 50 in Bangkok, officials say
- Blasts kill 1, wound 50 in Bangkok, officials say
- Blasts kill 1, wound 50 in Bangkok, officials say
- Blasts kill 1, wound 50 in Bangkok, officials say
- Blasts kill 1, wound 50 in Bangkok, officials say
- Blasts kill 1, wound 50 in Bangkok, officials say
- Greek budget deficit 13.6 percent of GDP in 2009
- Greek budget deficit 13.6 percent of GDP in 2009
- Greek budget deficit 13.6 percent of GDP in 2009
- Greek budget deficit 13.6 percent of GDP in 2009
- Greek budget deficit 13.6 percent of GDP in 2009
- Greek budget deficit 13.6 percent of GDP in 2009
- Blasts kill 1, wound 50 in Bangkok, officials say
- Greek budget deficit 13.6 percent of GDP in 2009
- Israeli PM rejects calls for east Jerusalem freeze
- Israeli PM rejects calls for east Jerusalem freeze
- Israeli PM rejects calls for east Jerusalem freeze
- Israeli PM rejects calls for east Jerusalem freeze
- Israeli PM rejects calls for east Jerusalem freeze
- Israeli PM rejects calls for east Jerusalem freeze
- Israeli PM rejects calls for east Jerusalem freeze
- US man who killed abortion protester gets life
- US man who killed abortion protester gets life
- US man who killed abortion protester gets life
- US man who killed abortion protester gets life
- US man who killed abortion protester gets life
- US man who killed abortion protester gets life
- Explosions kill 1, wound dozens in Bangkok
- Explosions kill 1, wound dozens in Bangkok
- Explosions kill 1, wound dozens in Bangkok
- Explosions kill 1, wound dozens in Bangkok
- Explosions kill 1, wound dozens in Bangkok
- Explosions kill 1, wound dozens in Bangkok
- Explosions kill 1, wound dozens in Bangkok
- Explosions kill 1, wound dozens in Bangkok
- Austria: Lawyers threaten to sue church
- Austria: Lawyers threaten to sue church
- Austria: Lawyers threaten to sue church
- Austria: Lawyers threaten to sue church
- Austria: Lawyers threaten to sue church
- Austria: Lawyers threaten to sue church
- Austria: Lawyers threaten to sue church
- Ellis Island to give Springsteen heritage award
- Ellis Island to give Springsteen heritage award
- Ellis Island to give Springsteen heritage award
- Ellis Island to give Springsteen heritage award
- Ellis Island to give Springsteen heritage award
- Ellis Island to give Springsteen heritage award
- Young Muslim activists look at politics post-9/11
- Young Muslim activists look at politics post-9/11
- Young Muslim activists look at politics post-9/11
- Young Muslim activists look at politics post-9/11
- Young Muslim activists look at politics post-9/11
- Young Muslim activists look at politics post-9/11
- Young Muslim activists look at politics post-9/11
- Jordan says it was target of Russian-made missile
- Jordan says it was target of Russian-made missile
- Jordan says it was target of Russian-made missile
- Jordan says it was target of Russian-made missile
- Jordan says it was target of Russian-made missile
- Jordan says it was target of Russian-made missile
- Jordan says it was target of Russian-made missile
- Bank of America sells $1.9B private equity to AXA
- Bank of America sells $1.9B private equity to AXA
- Bank of America sells $1.9B private equity to AXA
- Bank of America sells $1.9B private equity to AXA
- Bank of America sells $1.9B private equity to AXA
- Bank of America sells $1.9B private equity to AXA
- Bank of America sells $1.9B private equity to AXA
- Armenian freezes Turkey pact ratification
- Armenian freezes Turkey pact ratification
- Armenian freezes Turkey pact ratification
- Armenian freezes Turkey pact ratification
- Armenian freezes Turkey pact ratification
- Armenian freezes Turkey pact ratification
- Armenian freezes Turkey pact ratification
- French Muslims torn over potential veil ban
- French Muslims torn over potential veil ban
- French Muslims torn over potential veil ban
- French Muslims torn over potential veil ban
- French Muslims torn over potential veil ban
- French Muslims torn over potential veil ban
- French Muslims torn over potential veil ban
- Nigeria's budget hopes for bullish oil production
- US Airways ends talks with United about combo
- Court finds 2 Bosnian Serbs guilty of genocide
- Armenian freezes Turkey pact ratification
- Jordan says it was target of Russian-made missile
- Serb court drops hooligan charges
- Macedonia's ethnic Albanians call protest rally
- Explosions kill 1, wound dozens in Bangkok
- Singer settles suit over alleged Nazi-performance
- IMF chief describes Greek debt crisis as serious
- Brazilian state suspends sales of Toyota Corollas
- Auckland change 2 for match with Sharks
- Taiwan gov't postpones privacy law review
- China students to pay twice as much as locals
- Hu rules out possibility of presidential bid
- Wu blasts real estate speculation
- AIT marks Earth Day with essay contest in Taipei
- Bilingual cards placed at airports
- Fulbright Ph.D scholarship awarded
- Urban Nomad Film Festival to open with The Cove
- Taiwan launches low-carbon program to mark Earth Day
- High-tech ID proposed for all
- China has many 'dirty words,' but what they are isn't clear
- Obama keeps up pressure for overhaul
- New Wall Street rules have tiny deficit impact: Congress
- GM has repaid all government loans
- SEC case against Goldman has flaws: report
- Taiwan stocks fall 0.2 percent at the close
- U.S. earnings send Dow Jones higher as S&P lags
- Yen higher in Asia amid caution over Greece, G-20 talks
- Fresh Greek debt woes send Asian markets down
- Oil price stays below US$84 in Asian trade
- Unpublished Twain family sketch set for U.S. auction
- People with problem pets must make their own peace
- Detroit Three on road to long-term profitability: analysts
- What the Taiwan people want in Ma-Tsai debate
- Belgium, France, move against full Islamic veil
- France's veil ban will apply to Muslim tourists too: minister
- Georgian President Saakashvili confirms uranium seizure: report
- Barack Obama to host Muslim business leaders
- UAE proposes site for reactors
- Fonseka's freedom
- Recriminations fly after Europe's lockdown ends
- Teachers urge tax increase to stave off budget cuts
- Robertson wins through after lengthy world opener
- Hughes steers Yankees past Athletics
- Magic takes 2-0 lead, Spurs square series
- Rogge leads global tributes to Samaranch
- Shanghai World Expo performances to show Taiwan's diverse culture
- National Museum of History
- National Chinese Orchestra
- Yingge Ceramics Museum
- Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei
- Enjoy perfectly grilled U.S. steaks at Sonoma Grill
- She'd call herself dirt rich
- Make sure bird feeders are clean for spring
- California's most celebrated music festival signs a long-term lease
- For the Record
- Mirren, Plummer star in 'The Last Station'
- 'Hot' is a sloppy time travel farce in the grown-men-gone-wild 'Hangover' style
- Eisner's 'Crazies' taps into our fear of infection
- Taiwan's overseas production triples in ten years: Liberty Times
- CPBL: Chang Tai-shan reaches 1500 hits mark as Sinon Bulls pass Bears 4-2
- Taiwanese singing sensation causes commotion in Hollywood
- [ellen show] Lin Yu-Chun - Amazing Grace
- Iranian officials to argue against more sanctions
- US, Canada, Spain, South Korea support food fund
- Obama: Recovery must reach Main St.
- Somali MPs risk death, get little pay
- Attorney sues pope, Vatican over Wis. abuse case
- 'South Park' Muhammad episode airs despite uproar
- Wall St. movers and shakers on hand for Obama
- All victims in Polish plane crash identified
- Jordan says rocket hits Red Sea port city of Aqaba
- Police: 2 bodies found in Serbia government car
- Beckham leads Forbes list of highest earners
- Attorney sues pope, Vatican over US abuse case
- Israel rejects US calls for east Jerusalem freeze
- Obama slams Wall Street ways while asking support
- Briton's arrest in Kyrgyzstan raises concerns
- HRW: Saudi should free prisoners who ended terms
- US homeless man sent to jail in plane theft
- Kevorkian: Assisted suicide 'discussed to death'
- Targeted killings put Pakistan's Swat back on edge
- 5 Chinese Muslims at Guantanamo seek better deal
- 'South Park' Muhammad episode airs despite uproar
- Davies' World Cup hopes getting ever slimmer
- Oil falls on demand concerns, dollar
- Blast kills Bosnian land mine removal expert
- US man sues Vatican, pope over alleged abuse
- Marmite in uproar over its use in UK far-right ad
- Thai govt says grenade blasts came from protesters
- Peabody Energy's 1Q profit falls, shares slip
- Alleged top drug dealer caught near Mexico City
- White House staffers' children learn about Obamas
- Athletic wear maker Adidas says 1Q jumps to (EURO)168M
- Athletic wear maker Adidas says 1Q jumps to euro168M
- Police: US man in feud placed fake orgy ad
- Iraq investigating claims of Sunni abuse in prison
- Injured Dragutinovic to miss World Cup
- New study finds ocean chemistry changing rapidly
- Iran begins war games in Persian Gulf oil route
- Blagojevich wants to subpoena Obama
- Pro cyclist Grullon killed in DR, 4 others injured
- Rwandan opposition leader freed on bail
- Czech parliamentary speaker resigns
- Air search resumes for 11 missing in oil rig blast
- US Navy SEAL cleared in Iraq abuse case
- Eagles re-sign punter Sav Rocca
- New study says oceans' chemistry changing rapidly
- Goldman exec in alleged fraud to testify on Hill
- Anti-war protesters gather at venue of UK debate
- Macedonia's ethnic Albanians call protest rally
- Advertising, Easter give Hershey sweet profit
- Clegg in hot seat for Britain's 2nd TV debate
- Netanyahu: Iran provoking Israel-Syria conflict
- Oil rig that had explosion sinks; 11 still missing
- Russia: Not involved in Georgia uranium seizure
- Pay raise for Congress? No way in an election year
- UN launches website to track Haiti aid
- Burning oil rig sinks into Gulf; 11 still missing
- US House leaders doubts trade deal votes this this
- Clinton rules out early end to US nukes in Europe
- Tsonga beats Almagro at Barcelona Open
- Ellis Island gives Springsteen heritage award
- Greek police arrest woman over anarchist bombings
- Clinton says no to early end of US nukes in Europe
- US military fears volcano could harm jets
- Tales coming from Mindy Kaling of 'The Office'
- Greek agents cleared of Pakistani abduction charge
- Paraguay president wants military rule in north
- Banco do Brasil buys Banco Patagonia stake
- Tanning bed tax worries beleaguered industry
- Internet address for Jordan in Arabic gets OK
- 'No-fly' Nigerian allegedly on US-bound jet
- Blago wants Obama on the stand
- US, Brazil strike cotton fund accord
- Suit against pope, Vatican details Wisconsin abuse
- Former IOC boss Samaranch honored at funeral
- UCI: Chinese RadioShack rider tests positive
- Hasek becomes Czech champion at 45
- Paris criticizes theft of Ben Gurion plaques
- Cyclist Grullon killed in DR, 4 others injured
- Merritt accepts provisional suspension
- Guyana orders girl exhumed after exorcism death
- Obama aides neither back nor bury value-added tax
- MLS appears set to expand to Montreal
- Oil ends little changed
- Interest rates rise after positive economic news
- Davies refuses to give up on World Cup hopes
- US, China to hold talks on human rights next month
- Budget crisis puts LA court system at risk
- Rockets guard Brooks NBA's most improved player
- Rosy reports: Home sales jump, jobless claims fall
- Wild's Koivu needs surgery on shoulder and knee
- US will not exempt airlines from tarmac time limit
- Vatican: Rome had no role in abuse of US priest
- Court denies dismissal appeal by Polanski victim
- Oil rig sinks in Gulf of Mexico; 11 still missing
- Sigourney Weaver urges action to protect oceans
- Stocks recover after Obama speech, home sales data
- Amazon 1Q profit climbs 68 percent
- Court denies dismissal appeal by Polanski victim
- Minor underground explosion in central London
- Emissions often underestimated
- NY mayor: I can't control offshore charity funds
- Microsoft 3Q net income up 35 percent
- Man held in death of 1 of 3 family members
- Soderling rolls into last eight at Barcelona Open
- Gold falls as dollar rises on Greece concerns
- Man charged with murder in LA restaurant shooting
- 11 missing in oil rig blast may not have escaped
- US sprinter Merritt accepts provisional suspension
- US detains 'no-fly' passenger in Puerto Rico
- NATO invites Bosnia to become candidate member
- Officials say 11 piracy suspects headed for US
- Davies refuses to give up on World Cup hopes
- Amazon profit up 68 pct; outlook scares investors
- Suit against pope, Vatican details US abuse case
- American Express reports cardholder spending up
- Irish bishop resigns in Vatican move against abuse
- Hasek becomes Czech champion at 45
- Thursday's Europa League Glance
- Europa League Glance
- Forlan scores as Atletico beats Liverpool 1-0
- Hamburg and Fulham draw 0-0
- Liverpool loses, Fulham held after grueling trips
- Senate probe says credit raters helped spread risk
- UK 3rd party leader Clegg keeps edge in new debate
- Talbot hurls Indians past Twins 8-1
- Edmonds, Braun and Brewers batter Pirates 20-0
- Banks cut emergency borrowing from Federal Reserve
- Colombia cardinal defends church's abuse policies
- Forlan scores as Atletico beats Liverpool 1-0
- Man charged in 1 of 3 LA family member slayings
- Mexico church bars priest with abuse conviction
- Lawmakers: Candidates must prove citizenship
- US House leader doubts trade deal votes this year
- Liverpool loses, Fulham held after grueling trips
- Celtics' Wallace fined for criticizing officials
- Tech rebound helps Microsoft profit jump 35 pct
- US lawmakers urge Russia not to halt adoptions
- Burning oil rig sinks, setting stage for big spill
- 5 Chinese Muslims at Gitmo seek a better deal
- Jury acquits man in woman's slaying in 1975
- Yankees turn first triple play since 1968 in loss
- Wallace, Van Gundy, Barnes fined for criticizing
- Couples heads up Legends
- Clegg shows he's no 1-hit wonder in Britain debate
- Developing countries urge against protectionism
- Whitney Harris, Nuremberg prosecutor, dies at 97
- Baffert is feeling 'Lucky' at Derby
- From rebellious roots, Earth Day now mainstream
- After ash cloud, uncertainty for airline industry
- Ex-general: Cubans involved in Chavez's military
- New Orleans street performer debuts at Jazz Fest
- A revelatory revue examines the work of Sondheim
- US auto fleet sales on the rise
- California court denies appeal by Roman Polanski
- PC rebound helps Microsoft profit jump 35 pct
- Jamaica charges suspect in slaying of consul
- Armenian man held in death of woman
- Man arrested in death of US white supremacist
- State lawmakers: Candidates must prove citizenship
- Senate confirms Asian-American for appeals court
- 'South Park' producers say network cut fear speech
- Countries urge rich to avoid protectionism
- Early rounds advantage on first day
- US detains NY-bound passenger in Puerto Rico
- NBA boss: 'Fair chance' Prokhorov at NBA lottery
- MLB's science adviser examining HGH test
- IPO market buzzing, but that doesn't mean health
- Army disinvites Graham to Pentagon Prayer Day
- Roman Polanski's appeal to end sex case denied
- Au naturel: Celebs opt for unretouched photos
- Friday, April 30
- Music Review: Cypress Hill's `Rise Up' a time warp
- Laura Bell Bundy goes from Broadway to country
- Democrats set showdown vote on Wall Street bill
- Rascal Flatts `blindsided' by closure of label
- A dramedy about suicide and people who fail at it
- Review: `Oceans' brings enormity of sea up close
- IMF chief terms Greek debt crisis serious
- Texas executes man convicted of killing student
- Review: Lots to look at in `Secret in Their Eyes'
- Review: Nobody wins with this bunch of 'Losers'
- Review: `The Back-up Plan' loads up on cliches
- US civil rights group sues over federal photo ban
- US ex-doctor pleads guilty to child pornography
- Review: Merle Haggard sounds at ease on new album
- Review: Lynne's new CD is relevant, heartrending
- Review: Willie Nelson's back with `Country Music'
- Review: Prothero rebuts idea all gods are alike
- Review: Jake Silverstein's prose is first-rate
- Ex-ballplayer goes deep with 1st novel, a thriller
- Faith Hill open to creating her own fashion line
- Venezuela to pay Chinese loan with crude, trade
- A riotous `La Cage aux Folles' returns to B'way
- Book about Liz Claiborne doesn't measure up
- Deportation thwarted in schoolmate attack
- Rascal Flatts tapped to perform at Kentucky Derby
- Alienation sings! 'American Idiot' comes to B'way
- US woman sentenced for dumping kids from bridge
- Ribald comedy riot flourishes in off-B'way `666'
- Court dismisses murder conviction of Calif. Marine
- Government charges ex-protector of whistle-blowers
- Leslie Jordan rides a rollicking `Pink Carpet'
- Family bonds break in `The Subject Was Roses'
- Police: After 21 years, DNA match to killings
- NYC mayor: I can't control offshore charity funds
- Pebble mine opponent addresses shareholder meeting
- Texas executes man convicted of killing student
- SEC employees watched porn as economy crashed
- Celebrity birthdays for week of April 25-May 1
- Best Sellers-Audio
- Court dismisses murder conviction of US Marine
- Commission proposes limited commercial whale hunts
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Chilean priest allegedly abused 5 young men
- Attacks in Thai capital kill 3 amid tense standoff
- Air Force: winged robotic spacecraft launched
- SEC staffers watched porn as economy crashed
- AP: Oil rig reported explosion 3 hours before fire
- AP: Oil rig reported explosion 3 hours before fire
- Bolivia conference proposes world climate court
- US gov calls for more border protection
- Report: Health overhaul will increase nation's tab
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Bottle from Taiwan found on U.S. beach after 8 years at sea
- Blagojevich wants Obama to testify at his trial
- Penalty kick gives Dallas draw with Sounders
- New Zealand, Sri Lanka to play in US
- New Zealand, Sri Lanka to play in US
- Economic Daily News: Fixing housing prices is a piece of cake
- Mexico senate urges Arizona gov. to veto law
- Wilson named acting CEO of Melbourne Rebels
- Coast Guard now says just 1 blast on oil rig
- Internacional, Universitario, Flamengo advance
- Commission proposes limited commercial whale hunts
- National League Leaders
- Henderson sews up top prize on 'Project Runway'
- Venezuela not expecting OPEC output changes
- Chinese auto maker Chery says signs Messi
- Attacks in Bangkok kill at least 1 amid standoff
- Jeff Bridges, `Breaking Bad' win Prism Awards
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Malaysia admits arresting Tamil Tiger leaders
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Nigeria's budget hopes for bullish oil production
- Psychedelic trips aid cancer patients in study
- Iran's President Ahmadinejad visits Zimbabwe
- Oil flat near $84 in Asia amid Greece crisis
- 2 Americans jailed in Iraq reported in poor health
- Fire chief in deadly Australian wildfires resigns
- 2 Americans jailed in Iran reported in poor health
- Asian stock markets fall as Greece's debt troubles
- China says monks advised to leave quake area
- Kia Motors says Q1 profit quadruples, sales rise
- Talk of the day -- Job market shows signs of rebound
- Bradford goes first to Rams in NFL draft
- China Times: Why should Taiwan shut out Chinese students?
- NKorea says it will seize 5 SKorean assets
- UK manufacturing center is election battleground
- Suit: Vatican No. 2 got letter from abuse victim
- Doubts over future of club after NRL scandal
- Customs official accused in Japanese beef smuggling scandal
- Suspected militants kill 4 'US spies' in Pakistan
- National Basketball Association Playoff Glance
- Ariz. lawmakers: Candidates must prove citizenship
- Sea lion pup found on California rooftop deck
- Republicans attack on SEC over porn surfing
- G-20 officials see improving global economy
- Job market picking up steam
- Clinton and NATO plan West's Afghan exit
- Obamas head to North Carolina for quick vacation
- Asian stock markets fall as Greece troubles weigh
- Lakers, Cavs, Suns all lead 2-1 in series
- Disney bringing back 'Monsters' and Muppets
- Liberty Times: Taiwan's workers must brace for fewer jobs, lower pay
- National Hockey League Playoff Glance
- Sweden's Ericsson reports drop in Q1 profits
- China says naval exercise near Japan not a threat
- Ballantine's shortened due to weather
- Wipro quarterly profit up 21 pct, attrition rises
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Tottenham to play at San Jose on July 17
- Senators stay alive in triple overtime
- US envoy aims to renew Israeli-Palestinian talks
- NKorea says it will seize 5 SKorean assets
- US soldier dies of non-combat injuries in Baghdad
- Ericsson reports 26 pct drop in Q1 profits
- Dissident IRA car bomb hurts 3 in NIreland village
- Chinese auto maker Chery signs Messi
- Spyker: producing 1,000 Saabs per week
- Yankees turn triple play but lose to A's
- Iran's President Ahmadinejad: war games routine
- Euro slides to near $1.32 on Greek crisis fears
- President to be honored by U.S. congressional group
- Bangkok business district crippled after attacks
- Iran's President Ahmadinejad: war games ordinary
- BMW aims for big increase in China sales
- Taiwan share prices close higher
- Cross-strait telecom MOUs signed
- CAS: Blatter to mediate Togo ban dispute
- Dissident IRA car bomb hurts 3 in NIreland village
- Swedish truck maker Volvo posts Q1 profit
- Ash cloud restricted to northern Atlantic
- Novartis: EU approves Diovan for children
- Series of roadside bombs kills 6 in western Iraq
- Focus on Polanski case turns back to Switzerland
- Former Taipei mayor named Grand Hotel chairman
- Taiwan to help manufacturers expand sales to emerging markets
- Pakistan army says militants kill 7 soldiers
- German business confidence edges higher again
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei Forex
- US envoy aims to renew Israeli-Palestinian talks
- Swedish truck maker Volvo posts Q1 profit
- China shares fall, down 5 percent for week
- Indian Kashmir strikes in protest at sentencing
- Allied leader says Afghan war effort now on track
- UK economy grows 0.2 pct in Q1, below forecasts
- Ousted Kyrgyz president won't go back
- Pakistan army says militants kill 7 soldiers
- NATO: 2 US soldiers killed in Afghan firefight
- Bombs targeting homes of Iraqi policemen kill 7
- Lawsuit tries tough sell: Vatican as business
- German panel meets to examine sex abuse scandal
- German business confidence edges higher again
- Condemned Utah killer could face firing squad
- Asian stocks fall as Greece woes weigh; Europe up
- Commercial Times: About the debate on trade pact with China
- UK economic growth disappoints as election looms
- United manager Ferguson says he's not retiring
- Kyrgyzstan's ousted president vows not to return
- Chiefs, Cheetahs draw 25-25 in Super 14
- Driver wearing Islamic face veil fined in France
- Vatican finances adult stem cell research
- Reykjavik airport closed, rest of Europe open
- 1 year after swine flu, Mexicans split on response
- Athens to ask for activation of rescue package
- Prudential to list in Asia for AIA deal
- Froch to defend his WBC title against Kessler
- WHO: Polio paralyzes 7 children in Tajikistan
- BP pledges to clean up Gulf of Mexico spill
- Athens to ask for activation of rescue package
- Oil rig blast prompts environmental concerns
- European stocks buoyed by Greek bailout talk
- Cargo ship held for dumping fuel in Mediterranean
- Sarah Palin visits liberal Oregon stronghold
- A day to honor poets? Quoth the raven 'Evermore'
- Presidential Office rebuts DPP head's accusation
- European stocks buoyed by Greek bailout activation
- Bill aimed at expediting trial of criminal cases passed
- Oil still near $84 in Europe amid Greece crisis
- COP Spera endures amid Afghan outposts rethink
- Greece asks for activation of rescue package
- Germany's hotel plans may be changing
- Turkmens open first circus since 1990s ban
- Spanish hospital claims 1st full face transplant
- African business takes on malaria
- Belgian bishop quits after admitting abuse
- NATO chief says Afghans to begin control this year
- Vatican will finance adult stem cell research
- Man City goes to Arsenal in 1st of 4 crucial games