英文新聞列表 English News List
- HASH(0xa9da5dc)
- HASH(0xacba280)
- HASH(0xac5050c)
- Strong aftershocks in US after large Mexico quake
- Baja California quake magnitude raised to 7.2
- Calif climate law under assault in poor economy
- Salvaging ship from Barrier Reef could take weeks
- Ronaldo scores, Corinthians stay in contention
- It's win-win for elderly tutors, grade-school kids
- Ritual sacrifice of children on rise in Uganda
- Pedro Martinez throws first pitch at season opener
- Magnitude 7.2 quake strikes Baja California
- Poll: Support for Japan PM plunges to new low
- Asian stock markets rise in early trading
- Castro: Cuba will resist hunger strike 'blackmail'
- Space shuttle Discovery fuels for predawn launch
- Asian shares modestly up in early trading
- Magnitude-7.2 quake strikes near US-Mexico line
- James responds to Colangelo's US team warnings
- Mexico earthquake kills man whose home crumbled
- Space shuttle Discovery fuels for pre-dawn launch
- Riquelme sent off in Boca loss; River also loses
- Millions in Calif., Ariz., Mexico feel 7.2 quake
- Mexican football results
- Argentine results
- Small gains for Bolivia's Morales in state votes
- Biggest earthquakes in recent California history
- Defiant protesters to fan out in unnerved Bangkok
- Un s
- Un s
- Un s
- Un s
- Un s
- Un s
- Asian shares advance on US jobs market recovery
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- 4 more miners pulled alive from China mine
- Former Japanese PM Taro Aso heads to Taiwan for 4-day visit
- Chivas beats America, remains atop standings
- No reports so far of Taiwanese injured in Mexico quake: official
- Dozens of miners pulled alive from China mine
- Ronaldo scores in Corinthians win
- Magazine interview: Mexican druglord fears jail
- Dozens of miners pulled alive from China mine
- Armed men kidnap Swiss man in southern Philippines
- China Times: National security system needs overhaul
- Fall leaves Bucks' Bogut with multiple injuries
- Dozens of trapped miners freed in China 'miracle'
- Oil rises to near $86 as US jobs market improves
- SKorean navy pursuing hijacked tanker off Somalia
- SUNDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Boston tops New York behind Youkilis' hitting
- No-nonsense Los Angeles DA eyes higher office
- Report: NKorea executed 2 over currency reform
- Defiant Thai protesters fan out in nervous capital
- Millions in Calif., Ariz., Mexico feel 7.2 quake
- Talk of the day -- Threat to water resources, farmers
- Indonesian woman's terror trial begins in Jakarta
- Commercial Times: Learn from U.S., Korean job creation initiatives
- Ban says Uzbekistan must observe human rights
- Un s
- Un s
- Un s
- Un s
- Un s
- Un s
- Suicide bomber kills 2 police in Russia's Caucasus
- Strong quake kills 2 in Mexico, rattles US states
- 100-plus trapped miners freed in China 'miracle'
- Australia rushes to contain Barrier Reef oil spill
- Mexico stunned: Missing child found dead at home
- Former Japanese PM Taro Aso arrives for low-profile visit
- Nakamura set to play in Serbia match
- Analysis: Abuse crisis in Europe much like US 2002
- Studies find patterns of Catholic clergy sex abuse
- Gift winner fined for inconsistent performances
- Australian Rules football results
- Afghan woman lawmaker badly wounded in shooting
- Pakistan cricketer questioned by Indian police
- South Africa says World Cup fans still safe
- Oil rises above $86 as US jobs market improves
- Ban says Uzbekistan must observe human rights
- Police: Blast in NW Pakistan kills 10
- Oil rises above $85 as US jobs market improves
- Private groups continue to boycott innovation bill
- Tiger Speaks: A compelling start to Masters week
- Police: Blast in NW Pakistan rally kills 19
- Australia rushes to contain Barrier Reef oil spill
- ECB leads tributes to Bedser, who dies age 91
- Suicide bomber kills 2 police in Russia's Caucasus
- Apple Daily: Tomb-sweeping tradition
- Space shuttle crew arrives for pre-dawn launch
- 3 loud blasts heard in NW Pakistani city
- British parties square off on eve of election call
- NKorea threatens to stop returning US war remains
- Australian rugby league results
- US consulate in NW Pakistan attacked: police
- Israel allows commercial goods into blockaded Gaza
- Police: 4 blasts near US Consulate in NW Pakistan
- 'Miracle' in China: 115 trapped miners rescued
- Kyrgyz government offers electricity subsidies
- Madonna visits Malawi for a charity tour
- Retrial postponed for Iraqi in Briton's death
- Police: 4 blasts near US Consulate in NW Pakistan
- Hamburg striker Guerrero to be disciplined
- Haye dismisses Hopkins fight
- Most graduates' jobs not related to majors: survey
- Injuries take spotlight with Barcelona and Arsenal
- Sri Lanka police forcibly remove fasting monks
- Mekong summit issues declaration of cooperation
- 4 bombs target US Consulate in NW Pakistan
- 10 killed in NATO raid on Afghan militants
- Jackson family to face doctor charged in death
- SAfrican gov't: World Cup fans, teams still safe
- Mexican drug cartel honcho faces sentence in US
- UN: 2 UN personnel killed in north Congo clashes
- Big name scorers missing in Champions League
- The Big Issue magazine launched in Taiwan, faces unknown future
- More than 10,000 protest in Mongolia
- World Cup altitude poses challenges for some
- South Africans hope to use intimidating Loftus
- Jazz fans to liven up subdued city for World Cup
- Cambodia seeks to attract foreign buyers
- Mother: My son killed SAfrican white supremacist
- Space shuttle Discovery, 7 astronauts blast off
- Injuries take spotlight with Barcelona and Arsenal
- Spain should avoid complacency of easy draw
- Cambodian law to let foreigners buy real estate
- Kaohsiung to issue travel card to boost MRT passenger volume
- Blasts near US Consulate in Pakistan kill 3
- Retrial postponed for Iraqi in Briton's death
- Spain looks for World Cup breakthrough
- Priest accused of US abuse still working in India
- Spain's World Cup hopes: Del Bosque's toughest job
- Taiwanese illustrator extends his reach beyond Asia
- US stock futures rise, point to higher opening
- Switzerland seeks to recapture consistent form
- UN chief says Uzbekistan must observe human rights
- Defiant Thai protesters breach election building
- In Hitzfeld, Swiss football has a German 'General'
- Honduras in World Cup for only 2nd time
- CSKA ready for Inter in Champions League
- Rueda tries to 'be prepared' in World Cup
- Chile scores, but defense could be a problem
- Sting, John Legend to help lead Earth Day rally
- President Ma will meet with visiting ex-Japanese PM
- Lufthansa: pilots' strike next week still possible
- Argentine coach Bielsa chases glory with Chile
- Pope greets pilgrims at retreat near Rome
- 3 women flying on space shuttle Discovery
- Jolie, Pitt visit people displaced by Bosnian war
- Oil rises above $85 as US jobs market improves
- ICC, ECB hail Alec Bedser, who dies age 91
- Mom: Son helped kill SAfrican white supremacist
- US consulate attacked in NW Pakistan
- Malik questioned by Indian police
- Russia: Bomber kills 2, Islamic insurgency spreads
- Mom: Son helped kill SAfrican white supremacist
- Chat transcripts in Indonesia reveal al-Qaida ties
- Reports: Russian arms to Venezuela may be $5B
- India: Call led to recovery of British teen's body
- Trump fires Blago from 'Celebrity Apprentice'
- Fourth nuclear power plant may open on Oct. 10 next year
- 5,000 flood Mongolia's capital, demand new govt
- Pope visits Malta mid-month, sex abuse cases await
- German minister criticizes Facebook on privacy
- Rooney in race to face Bayern in Champions League
- Protesters vow to stay in Bangkok commercial core
- Customers happier with Taiwan-based service calls: firms
- Apple sells over 300,000 iPads on day of debut
- Tiger hits the links for some Masters practice
- Putin: Russian arms to Venezuela may be $5B
- British parties square off on eve of election call
- Sri Lankan police detain 13 fasting Buddhist monks
- Dollar dips ahead of report on US service sector
- Stocks rise early on upbeat jobs report
- President to hold video conference with Harvard University
- Amdocs to sell majority stake in Longshine unit
- Stocks rise early on upbeat jobs report
- Race institute downplays murder's impact on WCup
- 3 shootings as large groups create mayhem in NYC
- Pending home sales rise 8.2 percent in February
- Court will not hear N-appeal from islanders
- US service sector gauge grows faster in March
- Latin American Football Results
- USOC international liaison stepping down
- Military denies report about 10% pay raise for military officers
- Grand Prix Hassan II Results
- USOC international liaison stepping down
- US service sector gauge grows faster in March
- Albanian opposition calls for anti-gov't protests
- US: Washington remains concerned about Karzai
- Stocks rise after upbeat jobs report
- US condemns bombings at consulate in NW Pakistan
- Strong quake kills 2 in Mexico, rattles US states
- Starace beats Luczak in Casablanca first round
- GM to use brake safety measure worldwide
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- New dispute over boy brought to US from Brazil
- WTA Tour Schedule
- Court will not give Saudi citizen new trial
- Stocks rise after stronger jobs, services reports
- Roger Federer ready for clay-court season
- Interest rates rise on further signs of growth
- Britain considers curb on 'super-injunctions'
- NASCAR Sprint Cup Leaders
- US first family kicks off annual Easter Egg Roll
- Arenas must report to jail on way to halfway house
- Man-made lake plan simply for water supply stability: WRA
- Saudi cleric announces visit to Jerusalem
- 4 shot, more than 50 arrested in NYC mayhem
- Lawmakers: Afghan leader threatens to join Taliban
- Thousands protest against Afghan war in Germany
- Apple sells over 300,000 iPads on day of debut
- Pippen, Malone lead 2010 Hall of Fame class
- Federer ready for clay court season
- Police say family of 6 gunned down in Iraq
- Strong quake kills two in Mexico, rattles U.S. states
- 'Miracle' in China: 115 trapped miners rescued
- 4th nuclear plant to start operations before Double Ten 2011
- Legislative Yuan to review industrial innovation statutes
- Gov't denies radio crackdown targets ECFA critics
- Taiwan should discuss issues with China separately: DPP
- The 'Big Issue' magazine launched in Taiwan
- Sri Lanka police forcibly remove fasting monks
- Australia rushes to contain Barrier Reef oil spill
- Mekong summit issues declaration of four-nation cooperation
- 10 killed in NATO raid on Afghan militants
- Commercial goods allowed in Gaza
- Madonna's tour
- Russian police killed
- British parties square off on eve of election call
- Studies find patterns of Catholic clergy sex abuse
- Director Craig Noel dies at 94
- Abuse crisis in Europe much like U.S. 2002
- Ma is wrong on ECFA referendum in Taiwan
- It's win-win for elderly tutors, grade-school kids
- College students give back during spring break
- Levine to have 2nd back operation, miss Met season
- New conductor rescues the Met's 'Traviata'
- John Forsythe of film and TV fame dies at 92
- ABC News award-winning correspondent Stark laid off
- Elton John stage at Mexico ruins partly collapses
- U.S. film director shoots a 'secret' film in Australia
- Swiss bring manga, anime, video-games characters to life
- 'Titans' tops weekend boxoffice
- Treasury yields at highest since June before service figures
- Oil India has US$2.5b cash for acquisitions
- British prime minister says global bank tax near
- Japan planning to aid rare metal-rich countries: Report
- North Korea executes two over currency reform: Report
- China urges firms to boycott Australia, Brazil's iron ore
- 'Long way to go' in taming U.S. joblessness: White House
- Borusan Mannesmann seeks to supply pipes for Nabucco gas line
- Razon to invest US$100m in casino
- JR West's railroad sales fall the most since 1987
- Experience the brand new
menu at Hyatt's Ziga Zaga
- HTC Corp. continues global drive with
ground-breaking of new headquarters
- Moet & Chandon 'Cravate' label gets Fasson labelstock
- GVB to showcase Guam at 2010
Asia Dive Expo in Singapore
- SIA to launch flights to Haneda
- Dissident Iranians take refuge in Turkey
- Asian stocks rise as U.S. jobs figures boost recovery hopes
- China stocks to gain on moving average: Analysis
- U.S. dollar softens in Asian trade following U.S. jobs report
- Oil races toward US$86 on signs of global economic upswing
- Kim beats Taylor in playoff at Houston Open
- Tiger prowls again among the pines at Masters practice
- Tseng of Taiwan wins Kraft Nabisco
- Ten-man Marseille piles on French title pressure
- Ronaldo and Higuain strike again to put Real Madrid on top
- Zola backs battling Everton Hammers to prove owner wrong
- Boston tops New York behind Youkilis' hitting
- Roddick ends Berdych's run to win Miami Masters title
- Spurs earns playoff berth in 100-81 win over Lakers
- Obama high and wide, Halladay on target
- Taiwan opposition lambasted ECFA for ignoring unemployment problems: Liberty Times
- Taiwan TTB proposes the shuttle bus service in tourist attractions
- NCAA: Duke beats Butler to back on top
- Taiwan services to face onslaught from China after ECFA: DPP
- Taiwan Premier under fire for restricting size of messages from public
- Shanghai Mayor kicks off visit to Taiwan amid sporadic protests
- Taiwan's Global Station to march into New Banciao
- Relatives jailed Taiwan ex-President agree to transfer funds from Switzerland
- Taiwan NSO conductor Gunther Herbig looks for successor
- First 100 years of the ROC are an exclamation mark: Taiwan President
- Blagojevich fired from `Celebrity Apprentice'
- British parties square off on eve of election call
- Oil, gasoline break out to 18-month highs
- Hamburg striker Guerrero disciplined
- Jordan: Newspaper's April Fool's UFOs cause panic
- New dispute over boy brought to US from Brazil
- Charity to give $100M in grants for new art spaces
- 6 killed during protest by miners in Peru
- Eagles trade 6-time Pro Bowl QB McNabb to Redskins
- Haiti schools reopen for 1st time since quake
- Priest accused of US abuse still working in India
- Race institute: killing will have no impact on WC
- US says Washington remains concerned about Karzai
- Aldean, Lady A, Sugarland lead CMT nominations
- SKorean navy pursuing hijacked tanker off Somalia
- Jordanian paper's April Fool's UFOs spark panic
- Chicago terrorism suspect pleads not guilty
- FIFA dress code rules Iran's girls out of Olympics
- State agency Turkish police detain 8 in coup plot
- Ahmadinejad rejects parliament's subsidies law
- US consulate attacked in northwest Pakistan
- Sri Lankan Christian convert fights to stay in US
- US says Nigerian election chief must go
- Hernandez upsets Mathieu in Casablanca first round
- Obama launches Nationals year; Makes first pitch
- AP source: Red Sox ace Beckett signs through 2014
- Dutch navy frees German ship from pirates
- US PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Financial crisis panel turns to risky mortgages
- 2010 Ryder Cup Points
- 2011 Presidents Cup Standings
- World Golf Ranking
- Obama doesn't bounce 1 in historic first pitch
- Ohio Christian convert fights to stay in US
- Police arrest cricketer Jamshed for cheating
- Valverde takes contentious 1st Basque Tour stage
- Tiger mixes with fans after Masters practice
- Pippen, Malone lead 2010 Hall of Fame class
- Newcastle promoted back to Premier League
- Obama makes historic first pitch to open season
- Tour of Basque Country Results
- First family kicks off annual Easter Egg Roll
- Ill Nigerian president meets Christian leaders
- Tiger apologizes to golfers, praises Augusta fans
- Edie Falco set for off-B'way in `This Wide Night'
- Judge to hear arguments in Hopper divorce
- Ahmadinejad rejects parliament's subsidies law
- Newcastle promoted back to Premier League
- 2 children killed in Mexico border state shootout
- Tiger says he expects to win the Masters
- Lawyer: US terror suspect to plead not guilty
- Cibulkova beats Czink in Ponte Vedra 1st round
- Study shows: in social dealings, older is wiser
- Red Sox ace Beckett signs through 2014
- Bogut set for surgery, Bucks push toward playoffs
- Turkish police detain 19 in coup plot
- Valladolid fires coach Sanchez with drop looming
- Govt to seek $16M recall penalty against Toyota
- Mexican drug cartel honcho gets 40-year sentence
- 4 shot, 54 arrested in NYC mayhem
- Small earthquakes occurring on Alaska volcano
- US advises against long delay in Sudan elections
- Palladium, platinum surge on economic news, dollar
- 1 hour daily exercise fights 'fatso' gene in teens
- Police say Shiite family of 6 gunned down in Iraq
- Geithner seeking stronger US-India economic ties
- Judge settles key issues in Hopper divorce case
- 'Looped' will end its Broadway run Sunday
- WTA Tour-Andalucia Tennis Experience Results
- Yemen releases 161 northern rebels per agreement
- Stronger jobs, services reports send stocks higher
- Spanish league players set to strike over wages
- Jackson fans rally outside LA courthouse
- US Govt to seek $16M recall penalty against Toyota
- Vatican: Cooperated with extraditing Indian priest
- Scottish Football Results
- Charity to give $100M in grants for new art spaces
- Red Sox ace Josh Beckett is $68 million man
- US military confirms video of Baghdad firefight
- LPGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Report: Renault/Nissan to partner with Daimler
- Haiti schools reopen for 1st time since quake
- Toyota hit with $16M fine over recalls in US
- VP Biden: US remains committed to rebuilding Haiti
- Now 16, Elian Gonzalez shown at Cuba youth meeting
- US murder suspect's lawyer opposes guilty plea
- 'Titans' takes box-office throne with $61.2M debut
- Official: Britain to hold national election May 6
- Tiger says he's coming back to win at Augusta
- Michael Jackson death case assigned to new judge
- Chicago terrorism suspect pleads not guilty
- 4 shot, 33 arrested, dozens cited in NYC mayhem
- Dollar mixed vs major currencies in thin trading
- Official: Britain to hold national election May 6
- Newborn baboon is killed by its father at US zoo
- Hawaii man's China military secrets trial to begin
- GM to use brake safety measure worldwide
- More good economic news could help spur hiring
- EPA takes over cleanup efforts at PR fuel depot
- Jamaica rapper Bounty Killer arrested again
- 'Lawyer' for US missionaries faces US extradition
- Archbishop says 'a few' pedophilia cases in Chile
- Judge dimisses wage claims in Scientology lawsuit
- Mexico's remittances down 14.9 percent from 2009
- Detective: NY hate-death suspect admitted killing
- Caribbean news briefs
- Texas Rangers rally for a 5-4 win over Toronto
- Congo wants UN force out by September 2011
- AP source confirms video of Baghdad firefight
- Jackson death case moves slowly through courts
- 6 dead, 21 missing after West Virginia mine blast
- Evidence ordered released in 'HOPE' artist case
- Vancouver Olympic puck nets $13,000 at auction
- 6 dead, 21 missing in US coal mine blast
- US man not fit for trial in killing of mother
- Jackson doctor's case assigned to LA trial judge
- France's Rezai reaches second round in Marbella
- Fans say they forgive Woods' infidelity
- French president's lawyer denounces rumors
- AP Analysis: MLB salaries climb slightly
- Pizza guy fends off armed man to deliver pies
- Tiger Woods talks about family, golf, legacy
- Toyota faces $16M fine, accused of hiding defect
- Lakers' Jackson fined $35,000 for criticizing refs
- Leibovitz accused anew of not paying her bills
- Report: Rogers' loaded gun had bullet in chamber
- Gay former professional wrestler found dead in NYC
- ATP US Men's Clay Court Championships Results
- WTA Tour The MPS Group Championships Results
- 88 gay couples have married in Mexico City
- HASH(0xba912a8)
- HASH(0xba0c7a8)
- HASH(0xbb08180)
- HASH(0xb97fa1c)
- HASH(0xb861ddc)
- HASH(0xb8f92cc)
- Congo wants UN force out by September 2011
- US plans broader nuclear arms talks with Russians
- NBC renews `Marriage Ref,' 2 other reality shows
- 6 killed during protest by miners in Peru
- Swarm of small quakes occurring at Alaska volcano
- AP Analysis: Karzai remarks risk US-Afghan rift
- ELF member gets 5 years for attempted firebombing
- 7 dead, 19 missing in W.Virginia coal mine blast
- List of fatal US mine disasters in recent decades
- Margarito fights to reclaim reputation, licenses
- Peru signs contracts for wind, solar energy
- 7 dead, 19 missing in W. Virginia coal mine blast
- EBay makes a big play for fashion
- Hollywood snubs proposed betting on ticket sales
- How to win or lose on movies' box office prospects
- US to adopt narrower policy on using nuclear arms
- Australia questions crew of ship that ran aground
- Man gets 60 years for 3 deaths in Colorado crash
- Mexico president wants harsher fines on monopolies
- Odesnik tops Janowicz
- Asian stock markets mixed in early trading
- Toronto FC terminates contract of Ali Gerba
- Illness forces Whitney Houston to postpone concert
- Bogut has surgery, Bucks push toward playoffs
- AP sources: RNC official steps down amid criticism
- MSHA: 7 killed in blast leaving W. Virginia mine
- President pledges to turn China ties into asset
- Taiwan shares open higher
- SKorean warship catches up with hijacked tanker
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- AP sources: Rep official steps down amid criticism
- Hawking honored with auditorium at Texas A&M
- Toyota Prius tops Japan's March auto sales
- Riot police in place to confront Thai protesters
- Web chats point to al-Qaida's Indonesian links
- 7 killed, 19 missing in West Virginia mine blast
- Qantas plane returns to Bangkok after engine surge
- Founder of San Diego's Old Globe theater dies
- Asian stock markets gain on optimism on economies
- Halladay off to strong NL start, Phillies win 11-1
- Thai protesters clash with riot police
- China Times: Water rights issue needs to be tackled quickly
- 12 killed, more missing in W. Virginia mine blast
- Healthy Domingo opens NY restaurant, ready to sing
- Laich's OT goal gives Caps a 3-2 win over Bruins
- 12 killed, 10 missing in US coal mine blast
- Hitachi president says green focus key to recovery
- China rescuers race to save miners still trapped
- 12 killed, 10 missing in US mine blast
- Talk of the day---Consensus on speeding up criminal trials
- Shanghai mayor arrives in Taipei for four-day visit
- China executes Japanese for drug smuggling
- Malaysia passes law to curb nuclear trafficking
- UN head concerned about Tajik-Uzbek tensions
- Treasury Secretary Geithner begins visit to India
- Samsung forecasts 1st quarter profit surge
- Tiger says he's coming back to win at Augusta
- Vietnam denies Google's hacking accusation
- National League Leaders
- American League Leaders
- Antenna failure hampers crew's shuttle inspection
- Muliaina out for up to 8 weeks
- Toyota Prius tops Japan's March auto sales
- Rangers no-hit into 7th, rally to beat Blue Jays
- Massey Energy: 25 dead in US coal mine explosion
- Israeli army censures troops in Palestinian deaths
- Nicollette Sheridan sues producer of 'Housewives'
- Australian interest rate increased to 4.25 percent
- Removing Chinese missiles prerequisite for peace accord: president
- Asian stock markets mixed as US economy recovers
- India FM calls for closer ties with China
- Women judges stir up old debate in Egypt
- Massey Energy: 25 dead in US mine explosion
- Euro slips back to $1.3425
- Maoist rebels kill 20 troops in eastern India
- US unveiling new, more restrictive nuclear policy
- Red Shirt protesters flood streets of Thai capital
- Analysis: Karzai now battling to save face at home
- Priest accused of US abuse won't fight extradition
- US probes crash that injured Blink 182 drummer
- Rep official steps down, but Steele stands firm
- Commercial Times: One Taiwan, two worlds
- Freier signs for Melbourne Rebels
- Novolipetsk Steel makes Q4 net profit
- Sherpa to scale Everest to scatter Hillary's ashes
- Yelp to show reviews it automatically filters
- Russia reserves opt-out of arms treaty with US
- Oil hovers above $86 after 2-month, 24 pct rally
- Pakistan cricketer Jamshed released on bail
- Taiwan share prices close higher
- Toyota to recall nearly 13,000 vehicles in SKorea
- Report: NKorean leader could delay trip to China
- L'Aquila honors quake victims with candlelit vigil
- 25 dead in US mine blast, worst since 1984
- Explosions hit Baghdad apartments, 11 dead
- Khodorkovsky to speak in own defense
- Tensions rise in SAfrican white supremacist case
- Maoist rebels kill 40 troops in eastern India
- Spanish unemployment claims at 4.16 million
- Maoist rebels kill 60 troops in eastern India
- Treasury Secretary Geithner visits India
- Israeli FM warns Palestinians not to declare state
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei Forex
- Rescuers can't reach last 33 trapped in China mine
- Tensions rise in SAfrican white supremacist case
- Explosions hit Baghdad apartments, 34 dead
- TP Mazembe survives second round scare
- Turkish prosecutors question 6 in coup plot
- Bosnia looks for $7.4B in foreign investment
- Russia reserves opt-out of arms treaty with US
- UK's Brown meeting queen ahead of election
- The Liberty Times: Don't press the white collars to rise
- Russia says teacher was 2nd subway suicide bomber
- IMF officials due in Athens to review reforms
- US, SKorea to jointly probe ship sinking
- Macarthur Coal considers Peabody's sweetened bid
- Explosions hit Baghdad apartments, 34 dead
- France's Total faces corruption investigation
- 2 convicted in deadly boat crash in Sydney Harbour
- Ex-first family agrees to return overseas funds to prosecutors
- Police kill 2 suspecetd suicide bombers in NW
- Wilbur Ross backs Virgin's RBS branch bid
- Hong Kong activists vow to continue democracy push
- Turkish premier: New Iran sanctions would not work
- Indian Olympic comm. doesn't want government funds
- At quake's epicenter, water gurgled from ground
- Moody's downgrades Iceland outlook
- Official blames al-Qaida in Iraq for bombs, 34 die
- Kyrgyz protesters try to seize government office
- Rooney could play for Man United against Bayern
- KMT nomination process begins for municipality elections
- UK's Brown meeting queen ahead of election
- Indian Olympic assn. doesn't want government funds
- US jobs data lift European stocks on Easter return
- Classes should be held in museums: first lady
- UK's Brown announces May 6 election date
- Armstrong back in action at Circuit de la Sarthe
- UK lawmakers attack Kraft as irresponsible
- Evangelist on trial in US in wife's death
- Pakistan police kill 2 suspected bombers in NW
- Taiwan students participate in model United Nations for 4th year
- California 13-year-old to attempt to climb Everest
- Airstrike kills 4 civilians killed in Afghan south
- TP Mazembe survives 2nd round scare
- China shares flat on fears of tighter credit
- Lawmaker: Kim may visit China in late April
- UK's Brown calls national election for May 6
- Kyrgyz protesters seize government office
- Pope names Gomez to take over in LA
- Bombs strike Baghdad apartment buildings, 39 dead
- Bosnia looks for $7.4B in foreign investment
- President to boost popularity through reform
- Iran cleric: Tehran will strike Israel if attacked
- Pope names Gomez to take over in LA
- Caster Semenya to return to racing on June 24
- Fastweb shares rally after dodging outside control
- German car sales slide in March
- Chinese professionals not allowed to work in Taiwan after ECFA: MOEA
- Rooney could play for Man United against Bayern
- Maoist rebels kill 67 troops in eastern India
- Treasury Secretary Geithner visits India
- German conductor gives workshop in Taipei for first time
- Airstrike kills 4 civilians in south Afghanistan
- Dalai Lama in Slovenia, but politicians stay away
- US stock futures slip, point to lower open
- Iran cleric: Tehran will strike Israel if attacked
- Russia's Khodorkovsky urges his trial be dismissed
- Pope names Mexican-born Gomez to take over in LA
- London 2012 aquatics center pools tested
- Airstrike kills 4 civilians in Afghan south
- Car bomb hits Baghdad market after blasts, 45 dead
- UK lawmakers attack US firm Kraft after merger
- Nobel winning banker: US must reform welfare law
- Russia says teacher was 2nd subway suicide bomber
- Egyptian police beat, disperse pro-reform protest
- Oil hovers above $86 after 2-month, 24 pct rally
- Mayors of Taipei, Shanghai ink 4 cooperation MOUs
- Maoist rebels kill 75 troops in eastern India
- UN: 3 UN personnel killed in north Congo clashes
- Parties scramble as Britain sets May 6 election
- 27 Taliban reported killed in western fighting
- Cambodian PM gives Chevron ultimatum on oil
- AT&T to spend $1 billion to broaden network
- Stock futures slip, point to lower open
- Guerrero under prosecutors' investigation
- Report: China-based hackers stole India secrets
- Report: Fannie, Freddie to use clearinghouse
- Berlin Staatsoper set for move to temporary home
- Police: US woman killed over Easter attire spat
- No 2010 WCup for Ibrahimovic, Arshavin, Berbatov
- Free State offers intimidating atmosphere
- Australia joins Asian challenge in South Africa
- UK goverment cuts Glaxo swine flu vaccine order
- Fans must wrap up at WCup's coldest venue
- Capsules of past World Cup tournaments
- Ferguson not prepared to risk Rooney versus Bayern
- German car exports rise but domestic sales slip
- Heavy rains swamp Rio, killing 8, halting traffic
- Conjoined twins exit Gaza for separation surgery
- New spate of bombings strikes Baghdad, killing 49
- Grand Prix Hassan II Results
- Myanmar party sorry for not bringing democracy
- Prague braces for Obama-Medvedev visit
- AT&T to spend $1 billion to broaden network
- French parliament to debate Islamic garments
- Bordeaux hopes to fix defensive frailties vs. Lyon
- Republican party official quits amid criticism
- Iraqi journalists want probe of taped US shooting
- Nieminen, Serra win at Grand Prix Hassan II
- Egypt police violently disperse pro-reform protest
- Three-in-one elections set for Nov. 27
- 27 Taliban reported killed in western fighting
- AP Sportlight
- Women arrested in UK for taking corpse onto plane
- 3 charged in US bullying to skip arraignment
- Moody's downgrades Iceland outlook
- HTC Q1 revenues up 19 percent, beating expectations
- Nobel winning banker: US must reform welfare law
- European Central Bank set to keep rates unchanged
- Dollar drops to near parity with Canadian dollar
- Renault, Nissan to partner with Daimler
- Stocks pull back as Dow hovers near 11,000
- String of bombings rip through Baghdad, killing 49
- France's Total faces corruption investigation
- MOFA to communicate with EU parliamentarians over death penalty
- Nigeria: Acting president's new Cabinet sworn in
- Congo police arrest 2 soldiers in reporter's death
- Berlin Staatsoper set for move to temporary home
- Greek borrowing rates soar on market worries
- Sean Connery-hosted runway is mad for plaid
- Renault, Nissan to partner with Daimler
- British actor Corin Redgrave dies at age 70
- Nigeria: Stealth killings follow religious deaths
- Wilbur Ross backs Virgin bid to buy RBS branches
- March CPI records 1.27% year-on-year growth
- Ban calls Uzbekistan land mines "unacceptable"
- US official joins talks on Bosnia reforms
- Israel sentences Arab man for spying for Hezbollah
- Caster Semenya returns to racing June 24 in Spain
- Cameras make Chicago most closely watched US city
- UN: 3 UN personnel killed in north Congo clashes
- Renewed Greek debt fears weigh on world markets
- Karadzic says trial is unfair, asks court for halt
- Sanchez wins 1st stage of Circuit de la Sarthe
- Khodorkovsky sees 'legal schizophrenia' in trial
- Spain's invests in electric cars
- Madonna lays brick for new African girls' academy
- Judge OK's $1,000 restitution in child porn case
- Spirit Airlines to charge up to $30 for carry-ons
- Rescuers race to reach 32 trapped in China mine
- Business software maker CA to cut 1,000 jobs
- FSC works toward opening Taiwan to Chinese banks
- Former premier planning visit to China
- Bombings rip through Baghdad, killing 49
- Government aims to implement 2nd-generation NHI program in 2012
- Former Olympic freestyle aerials champ Leu retires
- Dutch police arrest protesters at Iran embassy
- Spirit Airlines to charge up to $45 for carry-ons
- At least 7 blasts rip through Baghdad, killing 49
- Nigeria: Acting president's new Cabinet sworn in
- German car exports rise but domestic sales slip
- Qatar oil minister: Speculation driving oil prices
- British actor Corin Redgrave dies aged 70
- Greek borrowing rates soar on market worries
- Dutch sidestep EU red tape to rescue German ship
- Sri Lankan opposition leader court martial delayed
- Cyclist Schumacher drops Olympic doping appeal
- Dollar dips below parity with Canadian dollar
- Police disperse protesters in Kyrgyzstan
- London 2012 organizers sign up gym supplier
- Some 2,700 people call German church abuse hotline
- Conjoined Gaza twins arrive in Saudi for surgery
- Job openings rise in several sectors in February
- Vatican: There's an anti-Catholic 'hate' campaign
- New Livorno coach faces tough task
- Sanchez wins 1st stage of Circuit de la Sarthe
- Oil lingers near $87
- Toyota faces legal dilemma as well as record fine
- 25 dead in U.S. mine blast, worst since 1984
- First 100 years of the R.O.C. are an exclamation mark, says Ma
- Chen's relatives agree to transfer funds home
- Shanghai mayor kicks off visit to Taipei
- NSO conductor Günther Herbig looks for successor
- Services sector to face onslaught after ECFA: DPP
- Premier under fire for restricting size of messages from public
- March consumer prices rise 1.27%
- Students take part in NMUN
- The rise and decline of Koxinga's castle: Anping
- Indian Maoists kill 55 police in massacre
- Russia lauds nuke pact, reserves right to quit
- Sherpa to scale Everest to scatter Hillary's ashes
- China executes drug smuggler
- Geithner in India
- 5 killed in blasts
- Britain to hold national election May 6
- Obama's nuclear agenda, front and center
- Hopper to pay wife US$12,000 monthly
- Healthy Domingo opens restaurant and ready to sing
- Karzai now battling to save face at home
- ECFA will marginalize Taiwan in PRC market
- Stepping into manhood
- Celebrity rehab warning signs
- Widow puts dog's needs above her own
- Animal Island: Some dogs still squeak by with old hunting habits
- The gods smile on 'Clash of the Titans' remake
- China's independent filmmaker Xu secretly makes a film on 1994 fire
- Charity to give US$100m in grants for new projects, spaces
- Leibovitz accused anew of not paying her bills
- Violinist Daniel Hope champions composers who were Nazi victims
- Jackson doctor's case assigned to Los Angeles trial judge
- U.S. seeks record fine against Toyota
- Toyota to recall nearly 13,000 vehicles in S.Korea
- Apple sells over 300,000 iPads on first day in U.S.
- Renault set for alliance with Daimler: report
- Australia lifts rates for fifth time since Oct.
- Samsung sees record Q1 operating profit
- Microsoft to unveil new mobiles next week: WSJ
- Japan says it has no plans to ease U.S. beef restrictions
- Cracked window, unruly passenger disrupt Qantas flights
- New iPhone operating system
- Singapore, Costa Rica sign pact
- Peabody ups bid
- Sheraton's Sukhothai restaurant hosts Thai Water Festival feasting
- Mihan 101 presents chef's special set seafood menus
- Allianz Taiwan raises funds for dementia senior citizens
- Marsh completes acquisition of HSBC Insurance Brokers
- World leaders to identify solutions for urgent environmental action
- DHL Taiwan names new general manager
- China's one-child policy little enforced, and set to end
- Women judges stir up old debate in Egypt
- Profit-taking sends Asian markets lower
- U.S. dollar lower against yen in Asian trade
- U.S. stocks rally on positive economic news
- Oil price stays around US$86
- Enjoying authentic Cajun traditions
- Don't miss out on free Las Vegas shows
- After the fall, Tiger finds thrills in his first love - golf
- Janowicz disappointed with having to face Odesnik
- Giggs warns Bayern to expect United assault
- Halladay off to strong NL start, Phillies win 11-1
- Bloodied Bordeaux seek Lyon salvation
- Former National Basketball Association stars Pippen, Malone headline 2010 hall of fame class
- Apple's iPad easier on airport screener's eyes
- Taiwan's labor minister brags of the 22k internship program: Liberty Times
- CPBL: Rookie hurler Chen freezes Bulls batting lineup as Lions crush Sinon 7-1
- PRC wants to `harvest` Taiwan service sector, warns TSU
- Taiwan's KG Garret Tien won the best warrior in the local Super Basketball League
- Taiwan ex-premier should not travel to China: DPP
- Taiwan minister will not attend revolution celebrations in China
- The Jesuits’ Encounter with Chinese Scholars: A Meeting of East and West
- Taiwan President rude to Japan ex-Premier Taro Aso: DPP
- Taiwan oil workers protest against factory move
- Taiwan President and DPP leader to debate China ECFA on April 25
- Ma, Tsai debate on Taiwan-PRC pact set for April 25
- US, Brazil come to preliminary cotton agreement
- Nieminen, Serra, Hajek win at Grand Prix Hassan II
- Madonna lays brick for new African girls' academy
- 2 players suspended by German federation
- UK's Brown to miss Obama nuclear summit in DC
- Floyd calls it an Augusta career after 45 Masters
- British showjumpers win right to stay in elite cup
- US discloses new, more restrictive nuclear policy
- Grand jury indicts US man in 8 slayings at home
- Stocks trade mixed as traders look to Fed minutes
- Tires eyed in crash that injured Blink 182 drummer
- In down economy, older moms' births still up in US
- CIA victim said to have rescued future Afghan pres
- Iraqi journalists want probe of taped US shooting
- Nigeria: Acting president sacks oil chief
- US Defense secretary warns Iran and North Korea
- Israel's military chief to step down in February
- Maoist rebels kill 76 soldiers in eastern India
- French parliament to debate Islamic garments
- Oprah Winfrey snags Rielle Hunter interview
- Greek police make major contraband cigarette bust
- Family reunited with baby pulled from Haiti rubble
- Site selected for BMW parts plant in US
- Dutch sidestep EU red tape to rescue German ship
- Oil prices drift down
- Heavy rains swamp Rio, killing at least 50
- Suspect named in US topless coffee shop fire
- Obama calls nuclear strategy `significant step'
- 4 arrested for alleged illegal exports to Iran
- Woods to play at Masters with Choi, Kuchar
- Former Cherokee Nation chief Wilma Mankiller dies
- Masters Tee Times
- Ronaldo's wife gives birth to another girl
- In UK elections, it's all about the economy
- Mexican dad doubts mom's innocence in girl's death
- Russia wants to ensure Somali pirates punished
- Clemente takes over Valladolid with drop looming
- Jailed Texas financier Stanford gets new attorneys
- Ex-CIA contractor's prison term reduced in appeal
- Official says Haim obtained 550 pills before death
- Armstrong to skip one-day Dutch race on April 18
- Chile quake offers tough lessons for US coast
- Valverde takes second stage of Basque Country
- Nigeria: Acting president swears in Cabinet
- White House is considering canceling Karzai visit
- Power struggle escalates in Turkish coup plot case
- Simpson acquittal suit goes to Newseum for display
- AP Interview: Allawi says Iraq impasse drags on
- Hey, it's Tiger on the 10th green
- Gomez introduced as LA archdiocese's next leader
- Red Shirt protesters flood streets of Thai capital
- FCC loses key ruling on Internet `neutrality'
- US court denies food stamps to man's service dog
- Job openings rise in several sectors in February
- Priest accused of US abuse won't fight extradition
- Protesters clash with police in Kyrgyzstan
- Fed keeps eyes out for speculative bubbles
- US casino says it can't promise it will stay open
- US wants better nuke transparency from China
- Nearly 2,700 call German church abuse hot line
- Tuesday's Champions League Results
- Russian oil tycoon gives bombastic appeal in court
- Heavy rains swamp Rio, killing at least 81
- Inter beats CSKA 1-0, into Champs League semis
- White House says Iraq troop pullout plan unchanged
- Official: Feds examining 70,000 Toyota documents
- State: Haim obtained 550 pills before death
- Not guilty pleas made for 3 in US bullying death
- Rates fall day after bond yields hit 2010 highs
- Gomez introduced as next leader of LA archdiocese
- Percentage of foreign-born players dips in MLB
- Vatican blasts anti-Catholic 'hate' campaign
- eEds: UPDATES with quotes throughout; ADDS byline.
- Obama calls nuclear strategy `significant step'
- Woods in next-to-last group for Masters' 1st round
- Some of the recent attacks in Iraq
- Inter beats CSKA 1-0, into Champs League semis
- US man charged with threatening US senator
- Medvedev in Slovakia ahead of START signing
- Oil prices settle a little higher
- Family reunited with baby pulled from quake rubble
- Britain's election finally set for May 6
- Malaysia Najib says UMNO backs quota overhaul
- Hacken stays at top of Swedish league
- French police probing the media infidelity rumors
- Swedish Football Results
- 3 plead not guilty in US school bullying case
- Gunmen attack Mexican army housing, 2 troops hurt
- Ferguson rules out Man U offseason spending spree
- Nigeria: 'Secret' killings follow religious deaths
- No. 2 seed Bondarenko upset at Ponte Vedra
- AOL looking to sell or shut down social site Bebo
- At least 7 blasts rip through Baghdad, killing 50
- Andalucia Tennis Experience Results
- Long-awaited report on NIreland killings delayed
- Russian court bans encyclopedia entry on Chechnya
- Police probing origin of Sarkozy infidelity rumors
- Site selected for BMW parts plant in US
- 25 dead in W.Va. mine blast, worst since 1984
- Gasquet, Nieminen, Hajek win at Casablanca
- Study: Walking seems to lower women's stroke risk
- MPS Group Championships Results
- Parker cleared to rejoin Spurs after breaking hand
- Analysis: White House deeply angered with Karzai
- Top-seeded Azarenka advances in Andalucia
- Feds could find more Toyota safety lapses
- South Sudan's main party to boycott vote in north
- Stocks wander on thin news; Dow stays below 11,000
- US Men's Clay Court Championships Results
- OJ Simpson acquittal suit goes to Newseum in DC
- AOL looking to sell or shut down social site Bebo
- British plane passenger jailed in Anchorage
- Here's a legal way to print money: change the font
- At a glance, common fonts ranked by ink usage
- Champions League Glance
- Messi scores four as Barcelona beats Arsenal 4-1
- Jon Gosselin: Kate ignores kids to be on 'Dancing'
- Vietnam denies responsibility for hackings
- Mexican footballers receive extortion threats
- Russian president in Slovakia before START signing
- IAEA allowed access to Damascus research reactor
- Police: Ohio woman killed over Easter attire spat
- Russia wants to ensure Somali pirates punished
- White House is considering canceling Karzai visit
- Barcelona, Inter win to set up semifinal
- Venezuela arrests 8 alleged Colombian spies
- Chile Central Bank says quake will slow growth
- Parents reunited with baby pulled rubble in Haiti
- Tires cited in crash involving Blink 182 drummer
- 50 dead as Baghdad bombings stoke fears of warfare
- Rates fall a day after bond yields hit 2010 highs
- Rio's worst rains in history kill at least 81
- Major League Baseball players mull grievance
- Kyrgyz unrest threatens to spread with new rallies
- Oldest American dies at 114 years old
- DomRep ready to sell refinery stake to Venezuela
- Wheat prices surge on prospect of improving demand
- Kirk Douglas seeks leniency for convicted grandson
- Another phenomenal game cements Messi's standing
- Wenger to players: Deal with Europe exit quickly
- US man gets life for murder of friend's father
- PR activists voice concerns over use of coal ash
- Martin Luther King III to head King Center again
- English Football Results
- Han joins influx of South Korean talent at Masters
- Teddy Roosevelt note to young son is being sold
- B'way bow of 'Love Never Dies' delayed until 2011
- Cost of US astronauts ride on Russia rockets soars
- Mine owner accused of putting coal ahead of safety
- LaHood: Feds could find more Toyota safety lapses
- AG says Haim obtained 550 pills before death
- South Sudan's main party to boycott vote in north
- White House would consider canceling Karzai visit
- Rio's worst rains in history kill at least 95
- Another phenomenal game cements Messi's standing
- World Golf Glance
- USGS: 7.8 quake off Sumatra
- Jim Carrey, Jenny McCarthy announce split in tweet
- Jailed government opponent freed in Venezuela
- Military can't find its copy of Iraq killing video
- B'way bow of 'Love Never Dies' delayed until 2011
- Man charged with threatening Sen. Murray
- Duval makes it back to Augusta after '06 flameout
- Writers at Ecuador state paper claim censorship
- US lesbian student's prom night falls short
- Chelsea-Man U gets ESPN record viewership
- US mine owner accused of putting safety second
- Thousands refuse to go home after Mexican quake
- Ferguson leaves Fury, speculation over Fowler
- Survey: Fewer consumer loans are being paid late
- Margarito: I didn't know about illegal hand wraps
- Malone to reduce control of DirecTV to satisfy FCC
- Correction: School Bullying story
- Correction: US-School Bullying story
- ESPN says Masters coverage won't be all Tiger
- 7.8 quake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra island
- Wednesday, April 14
- Crews begin drilling into W.Va. mine where 25 died
- Obama calls nuke terrorism the top threat to US
- Cabrera hoping to defend Masters title
- CIA victim said to have once rescued Karzai
- 7.7 quake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra island
- Black conservative tea party backers take heat
- Latin flavors add pep to cocktail trend
- Celebrity chefs lead the charge for healthier food
- Hot Nude Yoga: shedding clothes to shed pounds
- NKorea sentences US man to 8 years of hard labor
- Asian shares up slightly in early trade
- New Super 15 side signs general manager
- Australia to pump oil from ship stuck on reef
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Venezuela arrests 8 alleged Colombian spies
- Documents: Toyota lagged in issuing US warnings
- Man admits illegally sending money to Iraq
- NY rights group says 35 journalists jailed in Iran
- Family reunited with baby pulled from quake rubble
- NKorea sentences US man to 8 years of hard labor
- Former Yomiuri infielder Kimura dies at 37
- Crews drill into W. Virginia mine; 25 dead
- Can a Tiger change his stripes?
- KC and Sunshine Band member pleads in Ohio case
- Is Mickelson the new Tiger Woods role model?
- 80-year-old astronaut Buzz Aldrin leaves `Dancing'
- 5 workers killed in roof collapse in Philippines
- Hussey, Bracken off Australia cricket contracts
- Macarthur Coal rejects Peabody's sweetened bid
- Brian Ching expected out 4-to-6 weeks
- Asian shares higher amid strong economic growth
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Colo Colo wins to boost semifinal hopes
- World Bank: East Asia needs reform to keep growing
- Raptors lose game to Cavs, Bosh to injury
- Economic Daily News: Taiwan's 'good' finances
- Crawford's ninth-inning hit beats Orioles 4-3
- Japan central bank stays put on interest rates
- Wolf wins in debut, Brewers top Rockies
- CONCACAF Champions League Glance
- Thai PM criticized for soft handling of protesters
- Cruz Azul beats Pumas to reach CONCACAF final
- Reports: US OKs radical US-born cleric for death
- 7.7 quake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra island
- Oil hovers below $87 after mixed US supply report
- Talk of the day -- Ma reaffirms reform in Harvard video conference
- UAW sues GM over retiree health care payment
- Ministry denies report of military drill targeting China
- Apple Daily: Opening to Chinese white-collar workers is correct
- Shoppers likely gave March sales Easter boost
- Antenna failure hampers crew's shuttle inspection
- Report: Japan Airlines to speed up mass job cuts
- Kyrgyz opposition vows to go ahead with rallies
- Cyclist/doctor suspended for anabolic steroid use
- Obama bans Islam, jihad from US security strategy
- Chinese president to meet Obama in US this month
- Europeans warned of Toyota pedals well before US
- ANC orders youth leader to stop singing hate song
- Bosh injured as Cavs down Raptors
- Thai protesters break into Parliament
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Kyrgyz opposition vows to go ahead with rallies
- Rain resumes in Rio and officials fear more deaths
- World Bank: East Asia needs reform to keep growing
- Afghan suicide blast kills civilian, injures 15
- Asian allies welcome new US nuclear stance
- Funerals held after spate of Baghdad bombs
- Survivors of sunken SKorean ship describe ordeal
- Japan central bank stays put on interest rates
- Capitals sweep season series against Penguins
- Rescuers race to reach 31 trapped in China mine
- Air Berlin passengers up nearly 5 pct in March
- AP: Mines fight safety violations, fines go unpaid
- Kyrgyz opposition clashes with police in capital
- Liberty Times: 'No Chinese workers' is a lie
- Rights group urges war crimes probe in Yemen war
- Citi execs may be in for surprises at crisis probe
- Wolf guides Brewers past Rockies
- Pakistan's Akmal brothers appeal fine
- Labor affairs chief clarifies remarks on internship program pay
- Malaysian interfaith committee to solve disputes
- Helicopter evacuates trapped Thai lawmakers
- Iran says nuclear fuel swap still on the table
- Euro edges down to $1.3371
- Indonesian woman wanted to be martyr, court hears
- Yankees seize on key Red Sox error
- Thai protesters break into Parliament
- Renault-Nissan, Daimler unveil tie-up plan
- Pakistan's Akmal brother appeal fines
- Fiji regime moves to extend its control over media
- Taiwan share prices close higher
- Norway bishop resigned over abuse
- Violence erupts at Kyrgyzstan opposition rallies
- Shuttle Discovery arrives at space station
- Gases make US mine unsafe; 4 missing, 25 dead
- European satellite to watch ice for climate change
- Sick Armstrong pulls out of French race
- Renault-Nissan, Daimler unveil tie-up plan
- Alaska man who fed wild bears pleads guilty
- Malik divorces first wife after accepting marriage
- Palestinian president fires aide over sex scandal
- Census ads seek to boost minority participation
- Thai Parliament stormed; chopper rescues lawmakers
- Swiss test flight for round-the-world solar plane
- A sense of normalcy returns at Augusta National
- Funerals held after spate of Baghdad bombs
- Malik divorces first wife after accepting marriage
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei Forex
- Church: Norway bishop resigned in '09 over abuse
- IMF, Greek officials to meet amid market worries
- Kosovo war crimes suspect arrested in Sweden
- Southeast Asian leaders to meet in Hanoi
- Taiwan business leaders meet visiting Shanghai mayor
- China, India agree to set up hot line for leaders
- US says funds raised for Shanghai Expo pavilion
- China shares mixed on policy tightening worries
- Renault-Nissan, Daimler in small-car alliance
- Turkish envoy travels to Armenia
- Police shoot 4 dead at Kyrgyzstan opposition rally
- 34 people detained in Romania for internet fraud
- Who succeeds top Iraqi cleric not just about piety
- India says it will push on with Maoist offensive
- No entry of Chinese office workers to Taiwan: interior minister
- India has buried bodies of Mumbai attackers
- Swiss make 1st test of round-the-world solar plane
- Eurozone economic growth ground to a halt in Q4
- Who succeeds top Iraqi cleric not just about piety
- Rescuers in fading bid to save 31 from China mine
- Top WCup nations need biggest stars to shine
- Miracle tree could mean WCup upsets in Polokwane
- 'Place of Safety' Polokwane has only 4 WCup games
- CONCACAF teams not expected to do much in SAfrica
- It will be lonely for referees at the World Cup
- Scholars unveil snapshot of galaxy cluster growth
- EU satellite to check climate change impact on ice
- Chinese officials warned of allure of sex, power
- Germany hails US nuclear shift, prods Iran
- Austrian skier Christoph Gruber ends career
- Treasury Secretary Geithner to visit Beijing
- Malfeasant civil servants may see pension cut or forfeited
- Eurozone economic growth ground to a halt in Q4
- Incumbent Iraqi PM loses key Shiite supporters
- OECD: First half growth to slow in rich economies
- Surrey signs Andrew Symonds to play Twenty20s
- Geithner to visit Beijing amid currency dispute
- Church: Norway bishop resigned in '09 over abuse
- Germany charges 2 over Iran equipment deal
- Greek faces high rates, FM to meet IMF experts
- Crusading Chinese lawyer to give up activism
- Conjoined twins exit Gaza for separation surgery
- Mourinho reaches his 4th Champions League semi
- IOC backs FIFA in head scarf dispute with Iran
- President pledges support for islandwide cultural development
- Liverpool missing players, consistency for Benfica
- China warns jewelry makers against using cadmium
- Portrait of Michael Jackson up for auction online
- Geithner to visit Beijing amid currency dispute
- Saudi warns cleric that Jerusalem trips are banned
- No response yet from survivors of US mine blast
- Iran ridicules Obama's nuclear strategy
- Palestinian president fires aide over sex scandal
- Greek debt woes weigh on European stocks again
- Oil hovers below $87 after mixed US supply report
- Aide denies Karzai threatened to join Taliban
- Incumbent Iraqi PM loses key Shiite supporters
- Crusading Chinese lawyer gives up activism
- TSU demands government publish China's 'early harvest list'
- Poland's Marek disqualified over EPO, apologizes
- Spain's judge Garzon charged with abuse of power
- Governor: No response yet from US coal miners
- Iran ridicules Obama's nuclear strategy
- Stock futures fall slightly, point to lower open
- Thai PM declares state of emergency in Bangkok
- German industrial orders static in February
- Police shoot 12 dead at Kyrgyz opposition rally
- Liverpool missing players, consistency for Benfica
- Giant lizard discovered in the Philippines
- Frenchman who helped rescue toddler in NYC found
- Spurs beat Kings 95-86 to tie for 6th in West
- Thai PM declares state of emergency in Bangkok
- Bank of England mulls rates ahead of election
- Taiwan launches business alliance in cloud computing
- International artists display pastels in Taipei
- Police fire on opposition rally in Kyrgyzstan
- Barcelona relishes Messi after sublime performance
- Bangladesh announces 1st verdicts in deadly mutiny
- Survivors of sunken SKorean ship heard loud blast
- President outlines four tasks for better economy this year
- US stock futures fall, point to lower open
- Spain: super judge charged with abuse of power
- Shanghai visit simply for cultural purposes: ex-premier
- Surrey signs Andrew Symonds to play Twenty20s
- Trans Asia to launch flights from Kaohsiung to Fuzhou, Xiamen
- Israel PM: No headway with US over east Jerusalem
- Bangkok under emergency after Parliament stormed
- Italian match-fixing scandal surfaces again
- SAfrican ANC: No singing of 'polarizing' songs
- Rescuers in fading bid to save 29 from China mine
- Al-Sadr's movement backs neither Iraq front-runner
- Shanghai enterprises encouraged to invest in Taiwan
- Bank of England mulls rates ahead of election
- Obama's next-door neighbor in Chicago sells house
- Bangladesh sentences 29 guards over deadly mutiny
- Report: Kyrgyz protesters kill interior minister
- SAfrican ANC: No singing of 'polarizing' songs
- Rescuers bang pipe in US coal mine; no response
- Grand Prix Hassan II Results
- Mrda scores twice as Serbia downs Japan 3-0
- Iran ridicules Obama's "cowboy" nuclear strategy
- Alfredsson celebrates 1,000th NHL game with win
- Monsanto sees 2nd-qtr profit fall 19 percent
- Govt: At least 180 wounded in Kyrgyzstan protests
- Barcelona hails Messi after sublime performance
- Starace beats Hernandez at Casablanca
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi pleased party didn't register
- American in terror case expected in court
- Russian, Polish leaders mourn Stalin-era massacre
- Egyptian prosecutor releases arrested protesters
- Anti-govt protests sweep Kyrgyzstan, 17 said dead
- EU repeats bailout pledge for Greece
- 2 Israeli Arab authors banned from Beirut festival
- Report: Lampre team faces doping inquiry
- Iran derides Obama's "cowboy" nuclear stance
- PM: Israel to face no pressure at nuclear meeting
- Taiwan institute unveils e-reading technologies
- France says China will join talks on Iran
- Report: Tennis great Navratilova has breast cancer
- Israel PM says no progress in east Jerusalem talks
- Greenspan defends record at financial crisis probe
- Spain: judge indicted for probing Civil War
- 16-year-old boy accuses mother of Facebook slander
- Egyptian prosecutor releases detained protesters
- Cabbage Patch, Pokemon magnate buys Madoff's pad
- Medvedev: EU should give Russians visa-free travel
- Tip system allows Somalis to report crime online
- Stocks pull back in early trading
- Spain to invest billions in rail, road projects
- More US CEOs expect job increases than losses
- UN needs $133M to help Niger's hungry people
- Israel, US have not settled east Jerusalem spat
- It's Suge Knight vs. Kanye in US courtroom
- Rain resumes in Rio, officials fear more deaths
- British Airways counts cost of strike
- Russia's Khodorkovsky says no proof he stole oil
- More CEOs see job increases than losses
- Tierney returning to TV after breast cancer fight
- Relax, Scrabble fans: Basic rules aren't changing
- GM posts $4.3 billion loss in July-December period
- Zimbabwe: North Korea team will visit before WCup
- 2 Israeli Arab authors banned from Beirut festival
- Boston man gets 8 years' hard labor in North Korea
- London 2012 plans for record 5,000 doping tests
- Bruins defenseman Seidenberg out 8 weeks
- Stocks pull back; Dow Jones hovers below 11,000
- Copa Libertadores match postponed in Brazil
- Denali projects Alaska pipeline project at $35B
- Ailing Whitney Houston postpones more concerts
- Man killed, 3 hurt at Danish refugee center brawl
- Ramone to be honored at Songwriters Hall of Fame
- Starace, Garcia-Lopez win at Casablanca
- Somali pirates hijack Turkish ship with 25 crew
- Glance: Scrabble facts
- Sri Lankans to vote in parliamentary elections
- Dollar rises vs. European currencies on Greek woes
- Kenya seeks return of citizen held at Gitmo
- Denali projects Alaska pipeline venture at $35B
- Japan's players booed after 3-0 loss
- PM: Israel to face no pressure at nuclear meeting
- President, DPP chairwoman to debate ECFA on April 25
- Monsanto sees 2nd-qtr profit fall 19 percent
- Anti-govt protests rock Kyrgyzstan, 17 said dead
- Zimbabwe: North Korea squad will visit before WCup
- Russia starts building Nord Stream pipeline
- Saab AB, Eurofighter to skip Romanian defense expo
- Israeli police arrest organ trafficking suspects
- Gov: 3rd hole will be drilled in US mine rescue
- Russia's Khodorkovsky says no proof he stole oil
- Bombing of NATO tanker in Pakistan kills boy
- 4 children, 1 adult die US mobile home fire
- Shanghai mayor has a casual afternoon in Taipei
- WBC to discipline father of Japanese boxer
- US reports harassment and rape of gays in Zimbabwe
- SEC seeks tighter rules on asset-backed securities
- Somali pirates hijack Turkish ship with 25 crew
- Trini board fired amid probe into state contracts
- Soccer fans undeterred by crime ahead of World Cup
- Whitney Houston postpones more European tour dates
- Caster Semenya is smart to delay return
- Kenya seeks return of citizen held at Gitmo
- Poland's unemployment down to 12.9 percent
- UK government drops taxes in election rush
- Anti-govt protests sweep Kyrgyzstan, 100 said dead
- Brazil flood toll exceeds 102
- Kyrgyz protesters kill minister
- Ma, Tsai ECFA debate set for April 25
- No entry of Chinese office workers to Taiwan
- NBA champion Robert Horry to visit Taiwan
- PRC wants to 'harvest' Taiwan service sector, warns TSU chairman
- Ma rude to Japan ex-premier: DPP
- Oil workers protest against Kaohsiung factory move
- Scientists unveil snapshot of galaxy cluster growth
- OCAC minister will not attend revolution celebrations in China
- Former Premier Liu should not travel to China, says DPP
- Jurgen Klemm leads Westin Taipei during hardware, mental renovations
- North Korea sentences U.S. man to eight years
- Rescuers race to reach 31 miners trapped in flooded China mine
- Violence erupts at Kyrgyzstan opposition rallies, says report
- Interfaith body set up to solve religious disputes
- Survivors of sunken South Korean naval ship describe ordeal
- Obama calls nuke terrorism the top threat
- Ex-Cherokee Nation chief Mankiller dies
- Asian allies welcome recent U.S. nuclear stance
- Priest accused of U.S. abuse won't fight extradition
- Shuttle Discovery at space station
- Norway bishop resigned over abuse
- India gropes for response to Maoist menace
- Taiwan needs justice, not 'instant' judgements
- Mining company has record of violations
- Gases make U.S. mine unsafe; 4 missing, 25 dead
- No man dares sit on this Nigerian throne
- U.S. plan to train Indonesian elite army unit raises alarm
- Jim Carrey, Jenny McCarthy split - via blog on Twitter
- Haim obtained 550 pills before death
- Gay ex-pro wrestler found dead in NYC
- Stop using English, Chinese equivalent instead: TV stations
- Woman sentenced to 7 years for auctioning fake art
- Miss Lesbian student's prom night falls short
- Buenos Aires' famed Teatro Colon to reopen next month
- 80-year-old astronaut Buzz Aldrin leaves 'Dancing With Stars' contest
- AOL to sell or close Bebo
- Peruvian miners isolate southern city
- Low-cost U.S. airline to charge for carry-on bags
- Renault, Nissan and Daimler form alliance
- JAL plans to speed up jobs cut: report
- Nissan recalls over 25,000 cars
- India's 3G auction set to start Friday
- Bank of Japan keeps key lending rate unchanged at 0.1 pct
- China leads developing East Asia out of crisis: World Bank
- Singapore housing market defies cooling measures
- Mycarr Lighting Tech. designs
products with high durability
- 64th Giftionery Taipei to unfold
at TWTC Hall 1 April 23-26
- Peaceful Thriving Ent. produces
wide-range of testing equipment
- Giantlight Traffic supplies auto instrument
- Tanko expands global market
- Golden Root goes high-end at AMPA
- Hollywood snubs proposed betting on ticket sales
- L.A. art museum offers to direct Watts Towers conservation work
- Taiwan's Taiex climbs 0.4 percent
- U.S. stock markets mixed on profit taking
- Oil mixed ahead of U.S. energy reserves report
- Asian shares rise on optimism over global economy
- U.S. dollar firms in Asia
- Orlando transports visitors to make-believe worlds
- Choi, Kuchar paired with Tiger to start Masters
- Messi is not of this world, says Wenger
- Transformed Inter Milan can go all the way, says Mourinho
- Bosh injured as Cavaliers down Raptors
- Crawford's ninth-inning hit beats Orioles 4-3
- Italian teen Manassero set to make Masters history
- President Ma brags of his cross-strait policy with former Japan prime minister Aso: Liberty Times
- Taiwan DPP demands details before China ECFA debate with President
- Taiwan Cabinet approves national health insurance reform
- Havard-trained Jeremy Lin builds his NBA dreams in an invitational tournament
- Gradual abolition of death penalty is government aim: Taiwan Justice Minister
- Taiwan lawmakers voice fears about China-Palau ties
- Putin mourns Stalin-era massacre of Polish forces
- Lawmakers accuse Iran vice president of corruption
- Tough checks likely for future pope
- US judge fired over teen arrest for overdue DVD
- Crude oil stockpiles climb by 2 million barrels
- ECFA vital to continued cross-strait stability: U.S. scholars
- Denali projects Alaska gas pipeline cost at $35B
- Oil lower as US reports ample supplies
- Photos of Detroit Imam shot by FBI released
- Mexico: 12 found dead in Pacific coast state
- Panathinaikos reaches Greek Cup final
- Gold's Gym deal aims to pump up more of Arab world
- US treasury chief warns EU on hedge fund rules
- Garcia-Lopez, Starace, Kubot win at Casablanca
- Karzai seen moving to ease tensions with US
- Greece still in hot water despite rescue plan
- US gov: 3rd hole will be drilled in rescue
- Govt: 40 dead, 400 wounded in Kyrgyzstan unrest
- Guilty plea in 2007 killing of S. African woman
- Mines' flood of appeals fends off safety fines
- 2 more glaciers gone from Glacier National Park
- GM ready to repay govt loan, sees chance of profit
- Kyrgyzstan opposition forms own new government
- Inter defender Santon has knee surgery
- Friend says Saudi cleric canceled Jerusalem visit
- US author says China media can't cover Google book
- US agency cracking down on fat-melting injections
- Cyprus unveils measures to slash mounting deficit
- World War II bomb shuts down Berlin airport
- Augusta chairman says Woods disappointed fans
- Jamaica man accused of raping, burying teen alive
- Navratilova has breast cancer; prognosis excellent
- Putin says Stalin massacred Poles out of revenge
- Dempsey out of Fulham's Europa League quarterfinal
- Rio flood toll tops 100 as record downpours ease
- Gold's Gym deal aims to pump up more of Arab world
- Tip site allows Somalis to report crime online
- Book of George Carlin writings coming next year
- Chile's struggling fishermen offer tsunami tours
- Ga. man who left jail for cigarettes gets 20 years
- Augusta chairman says Woods disappointed fans
- Clinic created in memory of slain US student
- Bernanke: Housing, jobs biggest economic hurdles
- Tour of Basque Country Results
- Police investigating explosion in Islamabad
- Stocks pull back; Dow Jones hovers below 11,000
- Bristol Palin to teens: 'Pregnancy can wait'
- Semenya's lawyers say tests prove she can compete
- Interest rates fall after strong 10-year auction
- Red Bull's technical edge finally bears fruit
- Nearly half of US households escape fed income tax
- Police investigating explosion in Islamabad
- Rooney starts against Bayern after rapid recovery
- Montana judge: Weed-spraying plan could hurt bears
- Venezuela: Japanese company to lend $1 billion
- 2nd US woman pleads not guilty to terrorism charge
- Gavazzi wins third stage of Basque Country
- French first lady dismisses rumors of infidelity
- Earthquake rocks south-central Alaska
- Obama seeks new tone in outreach to world Muslims
- Israeli police arrest 6 organ trafficking suspects
- Officials: Bosnia's reforms will have to wait
- British bomb temporarily shuts down Berlin airport
- US boy, 16, accuses mom of Facebook slander
- AP Exclusive: Kyrgyz uprising seizes security HQ
- Judge denies bail for Jamaica rapper Bounty Killer
- Bill Clinton in Saudi Arabia, meets with king
- Clancy's 'Dead Or Alive' set for December release
- France says China will join talks on Iran
- eBay to pay damages to Austrian buyer
- Semenya's lawyers say tests prove she can compete
- Man pleads guilty in 2007 NYU apartment killing
- French Football Results
- Croatia: Web expert detained as secret file posted
- Rooney starts against Bayern after rapid recovery
- Bosnian police seize cannabis, arrest 7 suspects
- Messi's inability to reproduce form is puzzling
- Dissident drowns trying to sneak back into Cuba
- Consumer borrowing falls $11.5 billion in February
- Marseille routs Sochaux 3-0 to take lead in France
- A look at Kyrgyzstan, where dozens die in protests
- Fed official says higher rates will be needed soon
- Anxious relatives await word on W.Va. mine rescue
- Condor egg successfully hatches in California
- Developing test to warn smokers of cancer danger
- Bombing of NATO tanker in Pakistan kills boy
- Oil settles lower as report shows ample supplies
- Brazil defense minister favors French fighter jet
- Lufthansa manages to avoid pilots' strike
- Poll: UK Conservatives 7 points clear of Labour
- French first lady dismisses rumors of infidelity
- Report: Nike to air Tiger Woods ad
- US welcomes Russia-Poland massacre site observance
- Kim Clijsters reaches second round in Marbella
- US official: Too soon to attempt mine rescue
- Sudanese man sues after release from Guantanamo
- Turkish, Israeli premiers trade criticism
- Machado wins time trial after Armstrong quits race
- Peru miners lift roadblock for talks after clashes
- Report dissident drowns attempting return to Cuba
- Stock slide punctures 2-month streak of gains
- Red Bulls coach out after gallbladder surgery
- Obama heads to Prague to sign arms deal
- Anxious relatives await word on US mine rescue
- Report says no single cause of Olympic luger death
- US teen accuses mom of Facebook harassment
- US woman silently pleads not guilty in terror case
- Wednesday's Champions League Results
- Suit vs. Google seeks damages for pictures, art
- US man acquitted of flashing passers-by from home
- Lyon reaches Champions League semifinals
- US stock slide punctures 2-month streak of gains
- Ex-Citi exec says he warned Rubin on mortgage risk
- Bayern advances into semifinals on away goals
- Jon Gosselin sues Kate for custody of 8 children
- AP sources: FBI arrests man for threatening Pelosi
- US wants Sudan elections to go on as scheduled
- Boeing says 787 passes wing, fuselage stress tests
- Mom in balloon boy hoax to begin community service
- Lyon reaches Champions League semis for 1st time
- Study finds 9/11-related lung damage long lasting
- Pain from torrent in Rio falls heavily on slums
- British soldier killed in Afghanistan gunbattle
- US stocks slide punctures 2-month streak of gains
- Bayern into Champions League semis on away goals
- US Treasury beefing up staff in Afghanistan
- Uribe demands explanation for arrests in Venezuela
- Bayern to face Lyon in Champions League semifinals
- Woods gets a major scolding from Masters chairman
- Minister: Brazil and US to sign defense agreement
- Gold prices up amid concerns over Greece's debt
- AP Interview: official says no 1 reason for death
- IPhone update might address multitasking complaint
- Toyota official: 'We need to come clean'
- Chile's latest quake toll is 486 dead, 79 missing
- Reputed enforcer for PR drug gang arrested
- US cited Massey mine twice on day of explosion
- Solid season has Big Easy at ease ahead of Masters
- Uruguay's new leader strengthens ties with Chavez
- Maine teenager to eat bull that gored, flipped him
- Uprising in Kyrgyzstan leaves dozens killed
- United's Rooney hurts ankle again against Bayern
- Masters offers peek at sports TV in 3-D
- Old-timers becoming thing of the past at Masters
- Nike airs Tiger Woods TV ad featuring late father
- Report: United, US Airways in merger talks
- NY suit vs. Google seeks damages for pictures, art
- US judge seizes $105 million in Argentine funds
- Goldman Sachs denies betting against clients
- Va. man acquitted of indecent exposure in his home
- US Muslim leader: Picture of slain imam troubling
- Nike to air Tiger Woods ad featuring late father
- San Diego seeks pre-America's Cup regatta
- SUV rolls down driveway, kills woman gardening
- Nike releases Tiger Woods ad featuring late father
- Cibulokva wins in straight sets in Florida
- Scottish Football Results
- Arkansas teen accuses mom of Facebook harassment
- AP source: United, US Airways in merger talks
- Taliban releases video of captured US soldier
- Bayern to face Lyon in Champions League semifinals
- WTA Tour The MPS Group Championships Results
- 3rd ex-officer pleads guilty in Katrina probe
- ATP US Men's Clay Court Championships Results
- Rangers beats Aberdeen to move closer to title
- Paramilitary leader, 71, captured in Colombia
- Once-barred Muslim scholar arrives in NY for forum
- UFC's Penn enjoying adventure in Abu Dhabi
- Uruguay's new leader strengthens ties with Chavez
- AP source: United, US Airways in merger talks
- Attorneys ready for Gitmo detainee's trial in 2011
- Caribbean news briefs
- Thursday, April 15
- Taliban release video of captured US soldier
- Costa Rica president: End priests' celibacy vows
- Solar-powered plane makes successful maiden flight
- FBI arrests US man for alleged Pelosi threats
- Benitez concerned about lack of funds at Liverpool
- Obama heads to Prague to sign arms deal
- Leon MacDonald retires from rugby
- Opposition says it leads Kyrgyzstan after uprising
- Jets sign Wehrman to 2-year A-League deal
- Doner kebab becomes Germany's favorite fast food
- Tiger wants you to forgive, and to buy new Nikes
- Though quake scares Chile tourists, most sites OK
- Miniature rooms create magic at Chicago museum
- Motorcycle rentals for high-adventure touring
- Bulls, Chiefs meet in final rematch
- Japan machinery orders surprisingly fell in Feb.
- Benitez concerned about lack of funds at Liverpool
- Cuenca draws 0-0 with Nacional
- Former Olympic champions at ITU opener in Sydney
- Crews close to rescue bid for 4 W. Virginia miners
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Schwank fined after erratic play at Clay Court
- Cuban singer Graciela Perez Grillo dies at 95
- Rescuers in fading bid to save 26 from China mine
- UN chief says Western Sahara dispute stalemated
- Feds cited Massey mine twice on day of explosion
- Asian markets lower in early trading
- Roman Polanski attorneys plead to end case
- Methane keeps rescuers out of W. Virginia mine
- Rangers score 3 in 1st, down Maple Leafs 5-1
- Pachuca beats Toluca 1-0 to reach CONCACAF final
- Cuban singer Graciela Perez Grillo dies at 94
- NZ Catholic church investigates 5 abuse complaints
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Sri Lankans vote in parliamentary elections
- Air marshal subdues man on DC-Denver flight
- United Daily News -- Two versions of Beijing's 'one China principle'
- China Life says 2009 profit up 72 percent
- Roman Polanski attorneys plead to end case
- Wozniacki advances to quarterfinals at Ponte Vedra
- Gates: national security report nearly done
- Peabody Energy complains about Macarthur Coal
- Sri Lankans vote in parliamentary elections
- Hamels, Howard lead Phillies past Nationals 8-4
- AP source: Man on flight possibly sneaking smoke
- Asian markets drop as investor eye global recovery
- Rain dumps lakes of water into Haiti quake camps
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Commercial Times: Inconvenient fiscal truths
- Philippines to shut down malls to save power
- Kyrgyz opposition controls government building
- Granderson HR leads Yanks to 3-1 win over Red Sox
- Protesters defy state of emergency in Bangkok
- Nelson captures career victories record
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Chile gives its last weapons-grade uranium to US
- Carrier announces cross-strait price cuts
- AP Exclusive: Chile gives US weapon-type uranium
- Geithner to visit Beijing amid currency dispute
- Astronauts hoist cargo carrier onto space station
- Talk of the day -- China Airlines leads rate cuts
- Bombs damage 3 schools in northwest Pakistan
- Lau hopes sci-fi film breaks new ground
- ECFA 'early harvest' list still in the works: MAC
- AP source: Man on flight trying to sneak smoke
- Malaysian man ordered caned, jailed for drinking
- Liberty Times: Ma attempts to market his lies overseas
- Gay-themed film challenges boundaries in Malaysia
- Bank of England rate decision due
- US trying to woo EU back to terror finance program
- United, US Airways in merger talks
- First talks on new Iran sanctions resolution
- Oil hovers below $86 as 2-month rally stalls
- Nuclear treaty would cut only long-range arms
- Former Vatican No. 2 becomes unlikely cheerleader
- Coyotes clinch home advantage in playoffs
- Chinese man gets death for murdering 8 children
- Ex-Japanese prime minister concludes Taiwan visit
- Somali pirates warn SKorean destroyer to stay away
- Kyrgyz opposition dissolves parliament
- Ex-Citi executives face questions on mortgages
- Gas levels drop at W.Virginia mine
- Giants extend strong start, beat Astros
- Oil to be moved off ship stuck on Australia reef
- China 'deeply concerned' over Kyrgyzstan unrest
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- H&M Q1 profit rises 45 pct on store expansion
- NZ Catholic church investigates 5 abuse complaints
- 2 US soldiers killed in northern Iraq
- Chinese man gets death sentence in child murders
- BA and Iberia sign merger deal
- Thai unrest hovers over Southeast Asian summit
- Euro down to $1.3314
- New proxy agencies to sign H.K.-Taiwan air pact
- H&M Q1 profit rises 45 pct on store expansion
- Nuggets fight back to beat Thunder in key game
- Kyrgyz opposition forms interim government
- BA and Iberia sign merger deal
- New mudslide hits slum as Rio toll rises to 147
- Suzuki hits winner as A's down Mariners
- Obama in Prague to sign arms deal
- US, Japan resume talks on easing beef imports
- Afghan police: 5 suicide bombers arrested in Kabul
- Pakistan's Naved appeals against ban, fine
- Geithner to visit Beijing amid currency dispute
- Marks & Spencer Q4 sales rise 5 pct
- Crews to start search for mine disaster survivors
- Census Bureau concerned about head count problems
- After a Masters scolding, Woods ready to tee off
- Afghan police: 5 suicide bombers arrested in Kabul
- Key opposition party in north boycotts Sudan vote
- Germany to host financial regulation summit May 20
- 'Mind-reading' brain-scan software showcased in NY
- Asian stocks drop as investors eye global recovery
- Afghan police: 5 suicide bombers arrested in Kabul
- Philippine Supreme Court allows gay party in polls
- European Central Bank set to keep rates unchanged
- Toyota exec urged automaker to 'come clean'
- German minister defends Guantanamo move
- Hamburg's Guerrero given 5-game ban
- Pakistan's Naved appeals ban, fine
- Lawyer says Rio Tinto exec Stern Hu not to appeal
- Portsmouth continues attempt for unlikely FA Cup
- China 'deeply concerned' over Kyrgyzstan unrest
- Shanghai mayor meets wife of late Taiwanese negotiator with China
- English Football Fixtures
- Obama in Prague to sign arms deal with Russia
- Queensland makes four changes for lowly Lions
- Rochette to honor mother in skate program
- Report: Official says pope in pain over scandal
- Russian govt: Austria joins South Stream in April
- Portsmouth continues attempt for unlikely FA Cup
- Former economic planner backs trade pact with China
- Greek borrowing costs hit new record high
- Rochette to honor mother in skate program
- Officials: Jet restroom smoker caused bomb scare
- UK new car registrations up 27 pct in March
- US funding of Cuba democracy work draws scrutiny
- UK house prices up 1.1 pct in March, lender says
- Queensland make four changes for lowly Lions
- Pakistan edges closer to banning domestic violence
- Crews to start search for US mine survivors
- Taiwan looks forward to enhanced competitiveness: president
- Mongolian former PM resigns as ruling party chief
- Eurozone retail sales drop 0.6 percent in February
- `Taiwan's Susan Boyle' becomes Internet hit
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei forex
- Minister apologizes for gaffe on health insurance
- Taiwan shares drop 64.18 points
- China confirms joining talks on Iran sanctions
- Lawyer: Rio Tinto exec not to appeal sentence
- UN chief to send envoy to Kyrgyzstan
- Official: Greek kidnapped in Pakistan is freed
- Death penalty to be phased out eventually: justice minister
- Israel corruption trial for ex-PM suspended
- Guerrero banned for 5 games for throwing bottle
- For US abuse victims, crisis reawakens past trauma
- Bayern Munich at Leverkusen
- Eurozone retail sales drop unexpectedly in Feb
- Turkey hopes better Greek ties lower defense costs
- UK fines Credit Suisse, Getco and Instinet
- Thai tensions overshadow summit
- Croatian Web expert denies posting secret data
- WORLD at 1000 GMT
- German industrial production stagnates
- Russian swimmer Leviakov gets 2-year doping ban
- Martinez charged with improper conduct by FA
- Official: Greek kidnapped in Pakistan is freed
- World Cup final at Soccer City among 25 3-D games
- European climate satellite ready for launch
- Obama, Medvedev sign treaty to cut nuclear arms
- Mongolian PM consolidates power amid protests
- World stocks drop as Greek debt crisis intensifies
- Obama: Milestone for nuclear security
- Former Israeli soldier charged with espionage
- Unemployment in Romania to 8.36 percent in March
- World Cup final at Soccer City among 25 3-D games
- MOFA upgrades travel advisory for Thailand
- Obama: Stage set for further cuts
- UN chief to send envoy to Kyrgyzstan
- Contemporary Chinese artists to show oil paintings in Taipei
- MOFA raises travel alert for Kyrgyzstan
- Bank of England keeps rates on hold
- Medvedev 'satisfied' with arms treaty
- Stock futures fall, point to lower opening
- US, Russia reaffirm commitment to Iran sanctions
- Israel lifts gag order on ex-soldier spy case
- Taiwan March trade surplus at US$1.5 billion
- Novak Djokovic to play at Queen's
- Messi leads Barcelona against Real Madrid in Spain
- Romania: 17 detained in child trafficking case
- Bayern Munich takes on Leverkusen in Bundesliga
- Luca Toni counting on help from Fiorentina
- Wrangle over ECFA debate between government and DPP
- Crews in mine to seek 4 missing in US blast
- Jewish artifact burial site raises concerns in US
- UN chief 'troubled' by Karzai rhetoric
- Bank of England keeps rates on hold
- 2 champions tee off Masters, but focus on Woods
- ECB keeps rate at 1 pct for 11th month in a row
- Obama hails closer cooperation with Russia on Iran
- US retailers report 4th consecutive month of gains
- Greek borrowing costs hit new record high
- Turkey hopes better Greek ties lower defense costs
- 2nd carrier announces cross-strait price cut
- Michael Caine supports Tory UK youth program
- Law firm: Diplomat released after plane bomb scare
- European court to examine HRE nationalization
- 2 champs tee off Masters, focus still on Woods
- Oil down to near $85 as 2-month rally stalls
- NKorea says it will reopen tours with new partner
- Central banks hold rates steady
- Imprisoned Chinese activist seeks medical parole
- Messi leads Barcelona against Real Madrid in Spain
- Climate talks hope to pick up from failed summit
- Soros says Roma are scapegoats in economic crisis
- Lyon takes on Lille in French league
- Doctors separate conjoined Irish twins
- Kyrgyz forms interim govt backed by the army
- Report: At least 200 buried in Rio mudslide
- Initial jobless claims increase unexpectedly in US
- Israel lifts gag order on ex-soldier spy case
- Team terminates 6 contracts after coach beating
- Climate talks could pick up from failed summit
- European Central Bank hold rates steady
- Soros says Roma are scapegoats in economic crisis
- Serbia tells US it will never recognize Kosovo
- Initial jobless claims increase unexpectedly in US
- 2 champions tee off Masters, focus still on Woods
- Rubin says he learned late of Citi's risky bets
- Ex-President Carter to observe Sudan elections
- Greek borrowing costs hit new high
- Lebanon reports clash at Palestinian base in east
- German supplier takes steaks from diners' plates
- U.S. management strategist supports Taiwan-China trade pact
- Israel corruption trial for ex-PM suspended
- Taiwan-Palau ties stable: foreign minister
- Grand Prix Hassan II Results
- NATO committed to find soldier held by insurgents
- At least 200 buried, feared dead in Rio mudslide
- ECB's Trichet seeks to dampen Greek default fears
- Taiwan free to sign FTAs: MAC head
- Geithner visits Beijing amid currency dispute
- Bail set at $500,000 in child gang-rape case
- Michael Caine supports Tory UK youth program
- EVA follows other carriers in announcing fare cuts
- Qatar diplomat released after plane bomb scare
- Kyrgyz president refuses to resign
- Stocks fall early on Greece debt concerns
- AP Exclusive: Chile gives US weapons-grade uranium
- Serbia tells US it will never recognize Kosovo
- Prosecutors seek 335 years for businessman
- Kate Gosselin returning to TLC with new series
- Stocks slip on Greece debt concerns
- Oprah Winfrey plans nighttime show on her network
- Arnie & Jack get the Masters started
- North Korea to expel SKoreans from mountain resort
- Dutch TNT to sell or spin off mail division
- 3 girls in US bullying case plead not guilty
- Greece says deficit reduction on track
- Retailers report 4th consecutive month of gains
- New fossils may fit in gap between apes and humans
- 13-year-old Yemeni bride dies of bleeding
- Stocks fall on Greece debt concerns
- Setting up new government in Marjah inches along
- Agency: Kyrgyz president refuses to resign
- NYC Sikhs protest appearance of Indian minister
- Lebanon airline head says company plans IPO
- Pakistan lawmakers vote to curb president powers
- Wawrinka, Hanescu win at Casablanca
- Michelle Obama on cover of Conde Nast Traveler mag
- AP Sportlight
- Europe launches satellite to track climate change
- Skeletal children sign of crisis in Sudanese town
- Officials: Rescue crews evacuating US mine
- Constellation ends talks with Australian Vintage
- LAX morning flights delayed by security breach
- Attorney disputes US girl's gang-rape account
- Guti will leave Real Madrid at end of season
- Man with cleaver shot by cops in Sikh temple in US
- Obama in Prague, and Czechs underwhelmed
- Kyrgyz president refuses to admit defeat
- 3 Taiwan fishing boat crew missing in Philippines, 3 rescued: MOFA
- Former NHL coach Burns hospitalized
- Pakistan lawmakers vote to curb president powers
- Taiwanese delegation arrives in China for Boao forum
- Rally for French reporters held in Afghanistan
- EU satellite to check climate impact on ice
- Italian group hopes to find Caravaggio's bones
- Gases force crews to abandon US mine rescue
- Lebanon airline head says company plans IPO
- Certain Chinese to be banned from buying real estate in Taiwan
- US Airways and UAL talk about combining, shares up
- 9/11 museum exhibits show NY vigils, WTC cleanup
- 3 girls in US bullying case plead not guilty
- Obama, Medvedev sign treaty to cut nuclear arms
- Impact of ASEAN-China free trade pact not obvious: official
- US upbeat on antiterror data accord with EU
- Skeletal children sign of crisis in Sudanese town
- Thailand: Arrest warrants out for protest leaders
- Man United to sign its 1st Mexican player
- Judge awards families $2.6M over Chinese drywall
- Danish triathlete Moller suspended for doping
- Barcelona names Cruyff honorary president
- Kyrgyz president refuses to admit defeat or resign
- Rubin, Prince pressed on roles in Citi risk-taking
- Jordaan: South Africa still has work to do
- UK military apologizes for firing range 'mosques'
- Police: Woman listed victim as 'sacrifice' in cell
- Rival groups clash at Palestinian base in Lebanon
- Luge leaders to complete fatal Olympic crash probe
- EU plan not halting Greek crisis
- Businessman gets 50 years in $3.65B fraud case
- Two champs tee off Masters, focus still on Woods
- Platini gives Ukraine two-month deadline
- Man injured by elephant at Belgrade Zoo
- Wawrinka, Hanescu come through in Casablanca
- US men who made drug-cheating device sentenced
- UN judges reject Karadzic's attempt to halt trial
- No one buys Nicolas Cage's mansion at auction
- Obama, Medvedev hail nuclear treaty
- Cabinet approves national health insurance reform
- Kyrgyz opposition forms an interim government
- Opposition party demands more details before ECFA debate
- Lawmakers voice fears about China-Palau ties
- Gradual abolition of death penalty is gov't's aim: Justice minister
- Shanghai mayor meets wife of late Taiwanese negotiator with China
- Ex-Japanese PM ends Taiwan visit
- New proxy
- Taiwanese runner finishes third in North Pole marathon
- Carrier announces cross-strait price cuts
- 'Taiwan's Susan Boyle' becomes Internet hit
- Taiwanese offer ancestors paper Ferraris, iPhones
- Secretary Geithner to visit Beijing amid yuan dispute
- U.S. and Japan agree to resume talks on beef import restrictions
- BA and Iberia sign merger deal: joint statement
- Greek crisis to overshadow ECB policy meeting: analysts
- Profit-taking, recovery fears weigh on Asian markets
- Oil prices extend losses on demand concerns in Asia
- Rising economic concerns sink U.S. stocks
- Euro falls on renewed Greece fears
- Karzai playing with fire over anti-Western rhetoric
- Debate must take Taiwan-PRC ECFA out of 'black box'
- AP source: Man on flight trying to sneak smoke
- Crews to start search for mine disaster survivors
- Sri Lankans vote in parliamentary elections, results expected today
- Germany defends Guantanamo move
- Pope in pain
- China 'deeply concerned' over violent uprising in Kyrgyzstan
- Thai unrest, Myanmar issue hover over ASEAN summit
- Nelson captures career victories record
- Hamels, Howard lead Phillies past Nationals
- Fergie admits United have to go for broke after Euro exit
- Granderson HR leads Yanks to 3-1 win over Red Sox
- Eduardo Schwank
- Tiger to stroke
- Fantastic Film Festival to show sci-fi, horror, and just plain wild
- National Palace Museum
- Musforum
- Center for Traditional Arts
- Sound Smart
- Creampuffs: They're worth the work
- Capturing Holocaust memories on film a harrowing journey
- 20 questions for ... novelist Anne Lamott
- Salsa, merengue, and samba rhythms come to the concert hall
- For the Record
- 'Precious' is great American cinema
- 'Day Night' plays like a modern-day variation of 'After Hours'
- 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' is a mind-bending and mesmerizing thriller
- The Taiwanese Susan Boyle? Video a hit on the Web
- Geithner China visit likely to spur currency shift
- Costa Rica signs free-trade agreement with China
- Hong Kong residents dismiss the impression of harmonious society: Liberty Times
- Japan still concerned about President Ma's China-obsession
- Taiwan's model Lin joins Japan TV drama with super star Kimura
- Egypt teams with 25 nations to return antiquities
- Brazil: Inflation slows in March
- US, Russia considering cooperation on Kyrgyzstan
- Andalucia Tennis Experience Results
- Norway's Catholic Church reports new abuse claims
- Romania to increase troops in Afghanistan to 1,800
- Concerns about Greece, US jobs hold down stocks
- Luge leaders to complete fatal Olympic crash probe
- Oprah Winfrey plans nighttime show on her network
- Spanish qualifier beats Clijsters in Andalucia
- Energy prices slide across the board
- Heavy shooting breaks out again in Kyrgyz capital
- US troops confined to base amid Kyrgyz upheaval
- Man with cleaver shot by cops in Sikh temple in US
- Camilla, wife of Prince Charles, breaks her leg
- Carolina to host 2011 NHL All-Star game
- Sanchez takes 4th Basque stage, Valverde leader
- Small asteroid to zip near Earth on Thursday
- Boeing delivers 108 jetliners in 1Q 2010
- Ex-Red Army Faction member charged
- Race outbursts sign of unhealed wounds in SAfrica
- Mexico official: Hollywood producer's wife missing
- US Russia considering cooperation on Kyrgyzstan
- Text of Obama and Medvedev remarks
- Lechkov investigated for alleged abuse of power
- Tech industry recovery under way, says Forrester
- Pakistan lawmakers vote to curb president's powers
- Iran: 3 jailed Americans linked to US intelligence
- Nancy Kerrigan's brother charged with manslaughter
- Mexico: Hollywood producer suspect in wife's death
- Carlsberg workers strike against drinking limit
- 13-year-old Yemeni bride dies of bleeding
- Canada's annual seal hunt kicks off
- Cabrera at 3-under early in Masters
- US men who made drug-cheat device sentenced
- Schwarzenegger orders more quake assistance
- Protesters defy state of emergency in Bangkok
- Obama in Prague, and Czechs are underwhelmed
- Up to 200 buried, feared dead in new Rio mudslide
- Officials: Plane scare diplomat likely sent home
- New Kyrgyz leader pragmatic politician, diplomat
- Nancy Kerrigan's brother charged with manslaughter
- Man United set to sign its 1st Mexican player
- Dogs attack baby left on floor of US apartment
- Defendant blames teen pal in NY immigrant stabbing
- Man injured by elephant at Belgrade Zoo
- Apple iPhone to soon get long-sought multitasking
- Spanish clergyman guilty of sexual abuse
- Jordaan: South Africa still has work to do
- Gases force crews to abandon US mine rescue
- Judge awards families $2.6M over Chinese drywall
- `Jersey Shore' producers looking for Persians
- Toms grabs clubhouse lead at Masters
- Apple iPhone to soon get long-sought multitasking
- US dad defends 3 accused in rape of daughter, 7
- Transcript: Militia chief advocates killing 'cops'
- Tiger Woods tees off at the Masters
- Novartis defends sex bias accusations at US trial
- France helps build West Bank industrial park
- US upbeat about anti-terror data accord with EU
- Interest rates rise, erase morning dip
- NJ dad defends 3 accused of raping daughter, 7
- Cuba May Day march to counter human rights critics
- Iran: 3 jailed Americans linked to US intelligence
- Tiger Woods hits a par on 1st hole at the Masters
- Madagascar armed forces head refuses to leave
- Lesbian teen gets second chance at soiree
- United manager Ferguson's horse wins at Aintree
- Tiger Woods returns to golf with a Masters par
- Norway's Catholic Church reports new abuse claims
- Italian federation addresses scandal again
- Hamas in Gaza takes steps to carry out executions
- French paratrooper killed in Afghanistan attack
- Officials: Plane scare diplomat to be sent home
- US bill would create annual Ronald Reagan Day
- Stepdad defends 3 accused of raping US girl, 7
- Discovery, Spielberg to debut `Future Earth'
- Agent: Sex Pistols' former manager has died
- Worst drought on record saps life in the Caribbean
- Pavlik says troubles are finally in past
- Elena Vesnina advances at Ponte Vedra tennis
- Tiger Woods returns to golf with at the Masters
- Defendant blames teen pal in NY immigrant stabbing
- Lunch-only beer policy prompts Carlsberg strike
- Bolt to take part in upcoming Penn Relays
- Gallardo, Brewers agree to $30.1M, 5-year deal
- Italy central bank orders stop to new AmEx cards
- AP sources: Diplomat was to meet jailed terrorist
- Families: 3 hikers detained in Iran aren't spies
- MPS Group Championships Results
- 9/11 museum to re-create the post-attack landscape
- Egypt teams with 25 nations to return antiquities
- Dumoulin wins 4th Sarthe stage; Sanchez holds lead
- Tech industry recovery under way, says Forrester
- Court rules Ukraine's coalition legitimate
- LAX flights delayed by security breach
- A look at the US air base in Kyrgyzstan
- Senate OK is next hurdle for arms control deal
- Feds: Texas explosives suspect was angry at gov't
- Man with cleaver shot by cops in Ohio Sikh temple
- Key opposition party in north boycotts Sudan vote
- Emaciated children signal crisis in southern Sudan
- Defendant blames fellow teen in NY stabbing death
- It's a Republican Party like it's 2012
- Agent: Sex Pistols' former manager has died at 64
- Woods returns to golf at the Masters
- Investors look past Greece worries to retail sales
- Former PR senator to face 91 corruption charges
- NASA chief charts US agency's shuttle-less future
- Sex Pistols' former manager McLaren has died at 64
- New Macedonian rights law fails to protect gays
- Gomes' homer sends Reds over Cardinals 2-1
- Dollar jumps higher as Greek borrowing costs spike
- Victim attorney says Boy Scouts failed to protect
- Houston, we have a space flight auction in NYC
- Bosnian forward Hodzic to enter NBA draft
- US forecaster raises 2010 ad spending forecast
- Corn falls on fading hope for new exports
- Tiger Woods returns with a solid Masters start
- Crude bombs in Afghanistan double in past year
- NASA chief charts agency's shuttle-less future
- Trinidad PM calls for Parliament to be dissolved
- Woods 3 under at Masters turn in rousing return
- Liverpool beats Benfica to reach Europa semifinals
- Thursday's Europa League Glance
- Europa League Glance
- Fulham into semifinals of Europa League
- At UN, US envoy says Sudan election going 'awry'
- Nuke treaty signed, but menacing arms issues lurk
- Fulham ousts Wolfsburg to reach Europa semis
- NBA likely to delay vote on Nets ownership
- At UN, US envoy says vote is going 'awry' in Sudan
- Atletico advances to Europa League semifinals
- W. Virginia mine rescuers want to resume search
- Hamburg beats Standard 3-1, reaches Europa semis
- South Africa to get $3.75 billion World Bank loan
- Cops: US dad left pot in kindergartner's Elmo bag
- Chile's Pinera: no 'nostalgia' in first tour
- Italy central bank orders stop to new AmEx cards
- IEDs in Afghanistan double in past year
- Spacewoman asked about career, hair on talk radio
- Fulham ousts Wolfsburg to make Europa League semis
- MTV's 'Jersey Shore' headed back to New Jersey
- Wells homers again to helps Blue Jays beat Rangers
- US: Texas explosives suspect was angry at gov't
- Tea party leaders announce new federation
- Producer detained after death of wife in Mexico
- Slum disappears in Rio mudslide; 200 feared dead
- Fulham, Liverpool, Atletico, Hamburg into semis
- Norilsk Nickel may sell US precious metal mines
- Team tends to dying whale on NY beach
- Mine explosion dampens Massey's growth plans
- Venezuela's Chavez defends arms spending
- Macy, Rossum starring in Showtime's `Shameless'
- Man with cleaver shot by cops in US Sikh temple
- Woods makes 2 eagles in rousing Masters return
- Annual inflation tops 26 percent in Venezuela
- African fossils may fit gap between apes, humans
- Kyrgyz opposition says it will rule for 6 months
- Woods gets warm welcome back from fans at Masters
- Investors look past Greece worries to retail sales
- 'The Addams Family' mines macabre musical comedy
- 'Family Ties' actor Bonsall sentenced to probation
- Hans Backe planning to travel with Red Bulls
- Ex-California worker guilty of torturing elderly
- Fowler set to join Sydney FC: report
- Obama to appoint boxer Ali's wife to commission
- Palu re-signs with Waratahs, ARU for 2 years
- US attorney: Extraditing priest may take years
- Stepdad of US girl defends 3 accused of raping her
- Flamengo, Universidad de Chile draw 2-2
- Woods shoots 68 in rousing Masters return
- South Africa to get $3.75 billion World Bank loan
- AMR CEO says 'not threatened' by mergers
- NY judge faults boxing weigh-in, awards no damages
- Masters Tee Times
- Israeli PM calls off trip to nuclear conference
- Today In History
- Conditions improving for US mine rescue effort
- Triple-death trial revisits US city turning point
- Thai protesters defy crackdown, plan capital rally
- Israeli PM calls off trip to nuclear conference
- Soviet diplomat Anatoly Dobrynin dead at 90
- Anatoly Dobrynin, key Soviet diplomat, dead at 90
- Venezuela extends electricity rationing
- Woods back, better than ever to start Masters
- Not again! Watson turns back clock at Masters
- Turn-back-the-clock day at Augusta National
- NZ deficit smaller than expected after less spent
- Celebrity birthdays for week of April 11-17
- Best Sellers-Audio
- New documentary on The Doors offers unique trip
- Blake Shelton's six-pack CD part of trend
- Hollywood Undead lives vibrantly on alt scene
- Terrence McNally's plays, marriage take DC stage
- Minor leagues to stardom: evolution of 2 kid stars
- Show looks at 6 decades of Cartier-Bresson photos
- Review: `After.life' is painful trip to purgatory
- VH1 changing tone with black reality shows
- Review: Doors documentary will not light your fire
- Review: Carell, Fey go out on a bad 'Date Night'
- Review: The Aussie neo-noir thriller `The Square'
- Review: Auf der Maur's 'Minds' is wasted with CD
- Review: Byrne and Fatboy Slim's Imelda tribute
- Review: Sharon Jones, Dap-Kings shine on new CD
- Review: Book recounts lessons from Mandela's life
- Writer doesn't spare criticism in Wall St. book
- New novel looks at witchcraft in Tudor England
- Ian McEwan takes on global warming in `Solar'
- 'Father' dissects bonds between parents, children
- Andrew Jackson sings of an all-American populism
- Glance at first round of Masters
- Key hole in Masters
- Antiguan opposition urges prime minister to quit
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Bank of Korea keeps key rate at 2 percent
- NKorea's parliament likely to focus on economy
- Stewart to face sex assault charges in September
- Enola Gay crewman who helped arm atomic bomb dies
- NKorea's Jong Tae-se backs SKorean WCup bid
- Serena Williams withdraws from Charleston event
- Bank of Korea keeps key rate at 2 percent
- Defendant blames fellow teen in US stabbing death
- SKorea kills cows, pigs over disease outbreak risk
- Police take over from army in Mexico border city
- Most Asian markets open higher in early trading
- Mel Gibson to donate movie sets to Mexican museum
- Crews begin moving oil from ship stuck on reef
- Report: China executes 3 Japanese drug smugglers
- Disowned Picasso painting to have US debut in NYC
- Well, well, well, look who's back near the top
- China Times: Original innovation version is the best
- Boca Juniors beaten again in Argentina
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Argentine Football Results
- Cemex to invest $100M in cement plant in Peru
- Thai protesters defy crackdown, plan capital rally
- National League Leaders
- Mexican police search for missing journalist
- Rescue crews wait to re-enter US mine; air unsafe
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- SKorea urges NKorea to retract threat over tourism
- Asian markets mixed as investors eye 1Q GDP data
- No longer banned, Muslim scholar speaks in NYC
- A-League operations head resigns
- Exports expected to hit new high in 2010
- NATO helicopter downed in southeastern Afghanistan
- Crosby leads Pens past Islanders, 7-3
- Japan to extend sanctions against North Korea
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Talks break down over fines for drugs on trains
- Ruling coalition leads Sri Lankan elections
- Tiger lost his moral compass, not his swing
- Chavez: Ample evidence against Colombian suspects
- Apple Daily: Some problems are unrelated to who is in power
- Talk of the day -- Is ECFA Taiwan's only option?
- WTA Tour The MPS Group Championships Results
- Prosecutors: Pelosi feared for family after calls
- Read to lead PUMA again in Volvo Ocean Race
- Analysis: Treaty focuses on a threat from the past
- Pakistan troops kills 18 militants in northwest
- Oil rises near $86 on signs of stronger US economy
- Korea wins Queen Sirikit Cup
- U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships Results
- Thai protesters march, vowing to revive TV channel
- Gonzalez advances, Isner out at Houston
- NATO helicopter downed in southeastern Afghanistan
- Player cleared over nude model picture
- Typo costs prisoner 3 extra years in Indonesia
- Astronauts take 1st spacewalk of shuttle mission
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Industrial innovation tax likely to be lowered to 17%
- Rescue crews back in US mine to look for survivors
- Asian markets mostly higher as traders eye 1Q GDP
- United Daily News: Police, betel nut girl, betel nut stall owner
- Sharks close in on Western Conference crown
- Kyrgyz mourn revolt victims; new unrest overnight
- Line Test
- Australia: No more Afghan, Sri Lankan refugees
- Rescue crews back in US mine to look for survivors
- Euro edges up to $1.3365
- Nuggets hold on to edge Lakers
- Ex-'Survivor' producer released from detention
- Iraq al-Qaida group says it's behind embassy hits
- SE Asian leaders urge open elections in Myanmar
- Anderson steers A's past Mariners
- NATO aircraft crashes in Afghanistan, killing 4
- Water shortage worsens in SW China
- Family defends Lebanese psychic jailed in Saudi
- Kyrgyz mourn revolt victims; new unrest overnight
- Taiwan singer conjures up Susan Boyle comparisons
- Taiwan share prices close higher
- Ex-'Survivor' producer free from Mexican detention
- German exports rebound in February
- Amnesty: US guilty of Katrina-related abuses
- US wants quick start to beef talks with Japan
- Tonga: Recommendations on ferry disaster accepted
- SE Asian leaders urges credible Myanmar elections
- Woods looks better than ever in return at Masters
- US to close book on diplomat's airline bomb scare
- Israeli writer defends his whistleblower articles
- Obama, Czech president hold talks as trip ends
- Taichung's recycling efforts impress Shanghai mayor
- Funeral for South African white supremacist
- DPP chairwoman renews call for referendum on ECFA
- Thai police use tear gas against protesters
- Thai protesters storm into TV compound
- Kerrigan's brother to be arraigned in Mass. court
- NKorea's Jong Tae Se backs SKorea WCup bid
- SKorean court acquits former prime minister
- Japan female pitcher joins US team
- Iraq al-Qaida group says it's behind embassy hits
- Lack of content for 3D TVs: experts
- Oil up above $87 on signs of stronger US economy
- Pakistani troops kills 18 militants in northwest
- Pedro Junior heading back to Brazil
- South African white supremacist to be laid to rest
- Premier touts Taiwan-China trade pact
- Republicans expected to line up behind New START
- Nancy Kerrigan brother facing manslaughter charge
- AP Exclusive: Sinaloa cartel takes Ciudad Juarez
- Egypt slams US criticism over detaining protesters
- Group: China passenger car sales up 50 pct in Mar.
- Obama reminding voters government not all bad
- Rooney to miss Man United match against Blackburn
- President affirms Defense Ministry's anti-corruption campaign
- Rio Tinto supports end to annual ore pricing
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei Forex
- "Dynasty" actor Christopher Cazenove dies at 64
- HK top judge nominee praised as good for rights
- Zimbabwe hoping to attract more World Cup teams
- Only 22% of office workers own homes: poll
- Bulls beat Chiefs 33-19 in Super 14
- Obama confers with Czech president, caps trip
- Poland urges Russia to reveal all on WWII massacre
- Taiwanese rock band hits Los Angeles
- China passenger car sales up 63 pct in Mar.
- Right-wingers vow to block 'The Cove' in Japan
- Taiwan to develop 25 low-carbon communities this year
- Search on again for US coal mine blast survivors
- Taiwan's export competitiveness on decline: official
- Audi to climb US mountain course without a driver
- Liverpool goalkeeper Reina signs 6-year contract
- Better US-China ties could speed currency change
- Gazprom: Nord Stream gas has been sold
- World stocks advance as Greek default fears ease
- Israeli writer defends his whistleblower articles
- Greek Fin Min: Athens not asking for rescue
- Taiwan high schools win titles in tug-of-war competition
- Malaysia's Petronas to list 2 new business units
- China shares rebound on bargain-hunting
- Rio Tinto supports end to annual ore pricing
- Ruling coalition leads in Sri Lankan elections
- Reality TV producer and wife always 'on the go'
- Hong Kong honors kung fu director with award
- Rebellin gets June date for Olympic doping appeal
- Dutch Protestant political party to accept women
- Probe opened into France Telecom suicides
- Zimbabwe's first black interim PM Muzorewa dies
- Report: Tanker owner in talks with Somali pirates
- Zimbabwe's first black interim PM Muzorewa dies
- Greek Fin Min: Athens not asking for rescue
- Wild fox kills 16 flamingoes at Helsinki Zoo
- China passenger car sales up 63 pct in Mar.
- Chelsea faces Aston Villa in FA Cup semifinals
- DPP challenged to come up with alternative to ECFA
- US stock futures rise, point to higher opening
- Oil up above $86 on signs of stronger US economy
- Egypt slams US criticism over detaining protesters
- Nicholls chases elusive 1st National triumph
- German air traffic controllers threaten strikes
- Cadbury plans branded cafes in UK
- Obama pushes back on Palin criticism
- Boiling live chickens legal: official
- Obama says Karzai must remain 'critical partner'
- Malik and Mirza wedding moved up
- Rescue crews have to quit US mine again
- Kyrgyz victims mourned, US base fate on hold
- Wild fox kills 15 flamingoes at Helsinki Zoo
- Japanese female pitcher joins men's team in US
- Most recalled dehumidifiers not returned: official
- NKorea vows to keep building nuclear bombs
- UK police: Airport wheelchair man dead 12 hours
- Spain's footballers call strike over wages
- 3D TV draws mixed views at Taipei computer show
- Sri Lanka ruling coalition heads for election win
- Climate talks
- Ancelotti, O'Neill facing very different problems
- US says flights resumed at Kyrgyzstan base
- Young whale stranded at US beach euthanized
- Winemaker Constellation Brands posts 4Q loss
- US state drops effort to bill teen for rescue
- Taiwan's national teams sweep Asian Tug-of-War Championships
- Greece to auction (EURO)1.2 bn in treasuries
- Tweet this: You're fired, Brown tells UK candidate
- Greece to auction euro1.2 bn in treasuries
- Vatican: Pope willing to meet sex abuse victims
- Bosnia gets $111 million loan from World Bank
- Family denies changing Malik-Mirza wedding date
- US embassy in Kenya begins anti-terror drill
- State TV: Sri Lanka's ruling party wins election
- Adoption freeze urged after boy returned to Russia
- Obama aide: Israel will have presence at summit
- BMC suspends Ballan and Santambrogio
- Post-Copenhagen climate talks begin amid discord
- France, Italy ready to back Greek finances
- Obama adviser says no US Mideast peace plan ready
- Tweet this: You're fired, Brown tells candidate
- South African white supremacist laid to rest
- Austrian glaciers melting due to warm weather
- Ibrahimovic out of Barcelona team to play Madrid
- German diocese files complaint against priest
- Suicide bomber attacks Russian police
- Sri Lanka's ruling party wins election
- Obama says Karzai must remain 'critical partner'
- NKorea's parliament focuses on economy
- Norway's Nazi collaborators sought Russia colonies
- Grand Prix Hassan II Results
- 'Window of Remembrance' for Berlin Wall victims
- Adoption freeze urged after boy returned to Russia
- Ex-Fannie Mae execs try to defend track record
- Pakistan: Troops kill 29 militants in tribal belt
- EasyJet fined (EURO)1.5 million in French labor dispute
- EasyJet fined euro1.5 million in French labor dispute
- Winemaker Constellation Brands posts 4Q loss
- Ex-Fannie Mae executives to face special panel
- US lawmaker targeted by activists to retire
- Vatican: Pope willing to meet sex abuse victims
- Madrid playmaker Kaka ruled out of Barcelona match
- Gunmen in Ethiopia kill Briton oil-firm contractor
- Kerrigan brother pleads not guilty to manslaughter
- Starace reaches semis in Casablanca
- Stocks climb early as Greek debt concerns ease
- Rio flood death toll hits 183, expected to rise
- Smoke, fear of fire push rescuers from US mine
- Surprise Masters leader Couples begins 2nd round
- Gunmen in Ethiopia kill oil-firm contractor Briton
- TV's 'Ugly Betty' broke ground for Latinos, gays
- Army base shooting suspect moved to jail
- Alves resigns as Boca Juniors coach
- Merkel: Troops still needed in Afghanistan
- Constellation Brands posts 4Q loss, shares fall
- Opposition says Sri Lanka's jailed chief wins seat
- Wholesale inventories and sales both post gains
- Iran unveils more efficient centrifuge machines
- Airline easyJet fined in French labor dispute
- Madrid, Barcelona without key players for match
- Dane to be extradited to India in smuggling case
- Are Ferguson, Real Madrid and Uli Hoeness mad?
- Ginobili signs 3-year extension with Spurs
- Sri Lanka's ruling coalition wins elections
- Obstacles block US-EU anti-terror data accord
- Iran unveils more efficient centrifuge machines
- Kerrigan brother pleads not guilty to manslaughter
- Dutch Christian fundamentalist party blocks women
- Somali Islamists seize radio transmitters for BBC
- Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens retiring
- AP Exclusive: Sinaloa cartel wins Juarez turf war
- Greek debt rating downgraded by Fitch
- Europe's Roma say woes deepen amid economic crisis
- German diocese files complaint against priest
- Pension system paid out NT$37.7 billion last year: DGBAS
- Hungary's far right on verge of election gains
- Control Yuan takes pension fund management to task
- Greek debt rating downgraded by Fitch
- Stock stabilization fund racks up handsome profits
- Grandmother: Adopted boy was violent, angry
- Spain unveils measures to boost ailing economy
- Post-Copenhagen climate talks begin amid discord
- New private investment in Q1 totals NT$386 billion
- Madrid, Barcelona without key players for match
- McCoy guides Albertas Run to Melling triumph
- North Korea denounces new Obama nuclear strategy
- 'ASEAN Plus One' impacts Taiwan's exports: minister
- Wawrinka, Starace reach semis in Casablanca
- Letter: Canadian church knew of abuse allegation
- 100 peaks in Indian Kashmir opened to foreigners
- Dollar lower vs European currencies, up vs yen
- Shanghai mayor concludes Taiwan visit
- Endangered species in PR, USVI under review
- Bulgaria deficit revision delays euro ambitions
- Mugabe snubs US Congressman Donald Payne
- 19 parties registered so far for Myanmar vote
- British doctors use inert gas to save baby
- Norway, Denmark face new clergy abuse claims
- World stocks rise amid Greek bailout talk
- Woods tees off in second round 3 shots off lead
- Rio flood death toll hits 184, expected to rise
- Documents: Bullied teen sought help from school
- APNewsBreak: Vatican to post guide for abuse norms
- Abuse victim faults pope, demands compensation
- Obstacles block US-EU anti-terror data accord
- Thai protesters storm into TV compound
- Only 22% of office workers in Taiwan own their homes: Poll
- NATO aircraft crashes in Afghanistan, killing 4
- Tsai renews call for referendum on ECFA
- Water supplies to remain normal
- Luxury railway tour
- DPP challenged to come up with alternative to ECFA
- Exports expected to hit new high in 2010
- Taiwanese minor league players toil their way up
- Taiwan to develop 25 low-carbon communities this year
- 2nd Annual Taiwan-U.S. Commercial Forum to be held in Southern Taiwan
- Water shortage worsens in southwestern China
- Ethnic tension rises in S.Kyrgyzstan
- Astronauts begin spacewalk
- Brazil mudslide
- South African white supremacist to be laid to rest
- China puts three convicted Japanese drug smugglers to death
- Australia suspends asylum claims
- Sri Lanka ruling party claims election victory in parliamentary polls
- Far from being cynical, it's a step toward eco-friendly policy
- Treaty focuses on a threat from the past
- U.S. piles on the charm at Shanghai Expo
- Fortunes differ in British election race
- Spike in murders, shootings shakes New York
- Taiwan singer conjures up Susan Boyle comparisons
- Sex Pistols' former manager McLaren has died at age 64
- Turkey's much-derided heroes make Internet comeback
- Oprah plans nighttime show on her network
- Producer detained after death of wife in Mexico
- Recession-proof television at MIPTV
- Fashion lovelies
- India firms kick off billions-U.S. dollars 3G services auction
- South Korea freezes key interest rate for 14th month
- Taiwan flat panel sales to China expected to rise 56 percent
- U.S., China held constructive yuan talks: report
- Taiwan share prices close higher
- Asian share prices rise on U.S. data
- U.S. stocks rebound on hearty March retail sales
- Euro steady after ECB dismisses Greek fears
- Oil rebounds in Asian trade, stays around US$85
- Stuff enough: Crusader takes her message to the masses
- EPA says landfill blamed for rash of birth defects
- Tiger Woods is back, so are Couples and Watson
- Torres double crushes Benfica as Liverpool reach semi-finals
- Hewitt rallies to reach Houston quarter-finals
- Casey Stoner leads charge of young guns pursuing Rossi
- Nuggets hold on to edge Lakers
- Wells homers again to help Blue Jays beat Rangers
- For teams camping on coast, worries of altitude at World Cup
- Lin, Taiwan's Susan, paves his way to world singing stage
- Hong Hai, Taiwan's OEM giant, brings in NT$414 billion in the first quarter
- Adoption freeze urged after boy returned to Russia
- Signed & completed: US, Russia close nuclear talks
- IMF, Iceland reach tentative deal on funds
- South Sudan votes for first time in a generation
- UK ambassador to Washington in 1970s has died
- Charlie Chaplin home movie gets first US showings
- Iran unveils more advanced centrifuge machines
- Stocks rise on more signs of growth; Dow gains 56
- Portsmouth appoints Lampitt as chief executive
- Wawrinka, Starace, Serra reach semis in Casablanca
- Somali Islamists seize radio transmitters for BBC
- FIFA: World Cup terrorist threat made
- Authorities: F-16s neared commercial jet over US
- Oil prices fall below $85 a barrel
- IMF, Iceland reach tentative deal on funds
- 4-time Boston Marathon champ Ndereba pulls out
- Thai golfer withdraws from Masters with injury
- APNewsBreak: Vatican to post guide for abuse norms
- US loses first Osprey in Afghanistan, 4 dead
- Canceled Netanyahu trip spotlights Israel nukes
- Russia: Sending adopted boy back is 'last straw'
- White House says summit to prevent nuclear terror
- Thai protesters storm into TV compound
- UK postal workers boycott house after cat attacks
- Files show future pope resisted defrocking priest
- 500,000 WCup tickets unsold, empty stadiums loom
- Woods still 2 shots off Masters lead at the turn
- Back from Haiti, Berto defends welterweight belt
- Colorado penguin parents adopt another zoo's chick
- Constellation Brands posts 4Q loss, dim forecast
- Officials halt plane towing Tiger Woods taunts
- White House: Summit to prevent nuclear terror
- Boxing back at Yankee Stadium for news conference
- Gazprom: Nord Stream gas has been sold
- Guard acknowledges Ohio F-16s were flying too high
- Anna Nicole estate appeals ruling on oil fortune
- Letter: Church tried to keep abuse claim secret
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1900 GMT
- AP EXCLUSIVE: Future pope stalled pedophile case
- Woods still 2 shots off lead at tougher Augusta
- Al-Qaida in Iraq says it's behind embassy hits
- Tour of Basque Country Results
- Ozawa cancels engagements with Vienna Philharmonic
- Westwood surges to Masters lead with great start
- Palin says 'reload' is call for political activism
- Informant in Mexican drug war freed from NY jail
- Rodriguez wins 5th Basque stage, Valverde leads
- Greece on the edge, bailout terms under discussion
- Russia stands to reap benefits of Kyrgyz unrest
- Azarenka retires injured in Marbella quarters
- NY fireman gets 25 year to life for arson murders
- Public to get latest peek at Shroud
- Authorities: F-16s neared commercial jet over Ohio
- Obama praises Stevens as guardian of the law
- Westwood surges to the lead at tougher Augusta
- State drops effort to get teen to pay for rescue
- Wisconsin cuts ties with Nike over labor concerns
- LA chosen by US panel for Toyota lawsuits
- Funerals for victims of W.Virginia mine blast
- Gaza power plant shuts down over political dispute
- Rio flood death toll hits 192, expected to rise
- Russia furious over adopted boy sent back from US
- Oil prices settle below $85 a barrel
- Ft. Hood suspect to be isolated in Texas jail
- Thousands of Jews visit disputed West Bank tombs
- Injured Azarenka pulls out of Marbella quarters
- Text of 1985 letter from future Pope Benedict
- FAA halts plane towing Tiger Woods taunts
- US halts plane towing Tiger Woods taunts
- Vesnina rolls past Oudin in Florida
- Colombia candidate discloses Parkinson's diagnosis
- French far right leader won't run for president
- 'Trek' fans, want Picard's chair? It's for sale
- Chile nixes renaming int'l airport for poet Neruda
- Coca-Cola buys majority of UK's Innocent Drinks
- Police: Trinidad mom hangs self, 2 children
- Argentine president: Open for more US investment
- Smith estate appeals ruling on oil fortune
- Chilean President hoping for Brazil-Chile final
- Southern California court gets Toyota lawsuits
- Dollar lower as Greek default worries ease
- Poulter is the Masters clubhouse leader after 68
- US lawmakers reporting more threats of violence
- Analysts: Wal-Mart price cuts more bark than bite
- Palin, Obama spar from a distance
- 500,000 WCup tickets unsold, empty stadiums loom
- Chile's Pinera asks for Brazil's help post-quake
- Stocks rise on more signs of growth; Dow tops 11K
- APNewsBreak: Abu Ghraib MP unit to return to Iraq
- Poulter leads at Augusta but Woods in hot pursuit
- Coca-Cola buys majority of UK's Innocent Drinks
- Turkish PM, Armenian President to meet next week
- German Football Results
- Gunmen kill 7 at memorial service in Egypt's south
- Clinton urges bipartisan push on nukes
- L'unit
- L'unit
- L'unit
- L'unit
- L'unit
- L'unit
- Summer battle ahead for Stevens' court replacement
- Priest admits error in his account of abuse probe
- Couples can't duplicate magic from first round
- Moenchengladbach beats Frankfurt 2-0 in Bundesliga
- German Football Summaries
- Vatican shows new transparency with online guide
- 'Anyone Can Whistle' displays an unwieldy ambition
- Turkey, Armenia to discuss ties in Washington
- Canadian PM says police to investigate minister
- US: al-Qaida exemplifies new-age nuclear threat
- Argentine leader predicts success on bond dispute
- Spain's Luis Sanchez wins Circuit de la Sarthe
- Gold leads rally in metals as Greece concerns ebb
- US considers 2nd civil penalty against Toyota
- Vesnina routs exhausted Oudin in Florida
- Chela beats defending champion Hewitt in Houston
- Informant in Mexican drug war freed from NY jail
- Ice Edge signs memorandum of understanding
- Top 10s not enough for Biffle to pass Johnson yet
- Aging diamond thieves held in alleged bank plot
- Mourning begins as W.Virginia mine search resumes
- Clinton confident NKorean nuke talks will resume
- UK arm of Reader's Digest rescued from bankruptcy
- Patrick: Want exciting racing? Pay close attention
- Canadian church tried to keep abuse scandal secret
- Caribbean news briefs
- Uruguayan ex-priest avoids justice on rape charges
- Cotto-Foreman to box at Yankee Stadium in June
- The Dow's up but trades are scarce, worrying bulls
- Westwood shares lead with Poulter at Augusta
- Kuchar's ball takes hop into fan's drink
- Aging diamond thieves held in alleged bank plot
- Rio flood death toll hits 205, expected to rise
- UN: Global life expectancy up sharply since 1950
- Vatican offers version of US priest defrocking
- Error helps Tigers over Indians
- UN: Global life expectancy up sharply since 1950
- US rancher's killing roils immigration debate
- Monterrey keeper Ortiz tests positive
- Glance at second round of Masters
- Country singer Shaver acquitted in Texas shooting
- Poulter, Westwood in Masters lead; Woods 2 back
- Something about the majors agrees with Barnes
- `Treme': A zesty saga of New Orleans after Katrina
- `Not college material' he lifts community colleges
- Parodies proliferate of Woods ad with Dad's voice
- Ex-'Survivor' producer barred from leaving Mexico
- Honduras, Nicaragua restore ties strained by coup
- Two groups close in on deal to buy Coyotes
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Subway Fresh Fit 600 Lineup
- Aftershock hits California-Mexico border region
- Wozniacki breezes into Ponte Vedra semifinals
- Italian youngster makes more history at Masters
- Badgers cut ties with Nike over labor concerns
- Allmendinger earns first career NASCAR pole
- Thai PM vows not to give in to intensified protest
- US doctor takes live ammo from soldier's head
- At least 80 gunmen terrorize Mexican town, kill 4
- US preacher convicted of killing wife
- Ovechkin takes scoring lead as Capitals win
- Fort Hood suspect to be isolated in Texas jail
- Zeballos eliminates Gonzalez in Houston
- Report: China had $7.24B trade deficit in March
- Giants win in 13 to stay unbeaten
- Teen sailor Watson on track for early May finish
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- At least 11 killed after bus plunges into sea
- NKorea denies involvement in SKorean ship sinking
- China's $7.24B March trade deficit 1st in 6 years
- Thunder staves off late Suns rally
- Search continues for US miners missing in blast
- Blackhawks beat Avalanche, close on top seed
- Force beats Highlanders 41-27 in Super 14
- Virus outbreak causes 40 child deaths in China
- 4 missing US miners dead; final toll at 29
- Kyrgyz victims mourned, US base fate on hold
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- China Times: Don't be afraid of giving ECFA information
- 4 missing US miners dead; final toll at 29
- Thai protesters vow to increase pressure next week
- Talk of the day -- Taiwan's Susan Boyle
- Sri Lankan leader promises peace after poll win
- Emboldened Thai protesters vow to raise pressure
- Documents: Bullied teen sought help from school
- Opinions differ on what metaphors to use for cross-Strait relations
- SKorea kills 6,000 more cows, pigs after outbreaks
- Regional forum helps boost cross-strait exchanges: Taiwanese banker
- S.African police check WCup bomb threat
- Sri Lankan leader promises peace after poll win
- UK's Liberal Dems could seal Brown's fate
- Stormers beat Blues 33-21 in Super 14 rugby
- Commercial Times: Remove the political veil over ECFA
- Sharks a concern for triathletes in Sydney Harbor
- Somali pirates abandon hijacked Turkish vessel
- Poulter, Westwood lead, but Woods lurks at Augusta
- Polish president's plane crashes in Russia
- Thai security forces mass near protest sites
- Stricker runs into trouble at Augusta National
- Late Italian priest's cultural legacy still felt in Hakka community
- Thai security forces mass near protesters
- Official: no survivors in Kaczynski plane crash
- Polish president dies in Russian plane crash
- Militants attacks Indian camp in Afghanistan
- United Daily News: Getting married for lower premiums?
- Polish leader among 132 dead in Russia jet crash
- Law murky for mom who returned adopted Russian boy
- President meets U.S. congresswoman
- Last hope gone: 4 W.Va. coal miners found dead
- Thai security forces advance on protesters
- Crusaders beat Waratahs 20-13 in Super 14
- Cross-strait tourism representative offices to be set up
- Luge leaders study Olympic fatal crash report
- NKorea warns SKorea over anti-Pyongayng leaflets
- Polish leader, dozens dead in Russia jet crash
- Thai troops in riot gear advance on protesters
- Number covered by national pension system drops to new low
- South African woman faces death sentence in China
- Recent Tupolev-154 crashes
- Filipinos overseas start voting for next president
- AP: Future pope stalled Calif. pedophile case
- E. coli kills 1 child, sickens 3 at Wash. day care
- Dead Yemeni child bride tied up, raped, says mom
- Polish leader, 95 others dead in Russia jet crash
- Official: 2nd child of US-held Pakistani found
- Swedish author Kerstin Thorvall dies at 84
- Official: Pakistani troops kill 54 militants in NW
- Atomic Energy Council gives assurance on tile safety
- Official: Pakistani troops kill 54 militants in NW
- Militants attack Indian camp in Afghanistan
- List of some of those who died in plane crash
- 2 bodies recovered at China mine where 115 saved
- Kyrgyz ponder whether to abandon Bakiyev
- Leaders express sorrow at Polish president's death
- SAfrican president blasts outspoken youth leader
- NKorea warns SKorea over anti-Pyongyang leaflets
- Super 14: Brumbies win, stay in touch with top 4
- 3 bodies recovered at China mine where 115 saved
- Saudi says Gaza conjoined twins inseparable
- Spain: Spanish doctor kidnapped in Congo
- UN climate talks need more informal preparations
- Attackers blast open Iran prison, two escape
- Astronauts 'ready to rock 'n' roll' on spacewalk 2
- Oyster farmers protest threat from industrial development
- Charity group calls for good deeds to help fight global warming
- 5 killed in northern Iraq attacks
- Polish President Lech Kaczynski dies in crash
- US Navy holds 6 suspected pirates after battle
- ROC flag raised at stamp show in Belgium despite China protest
- US ambassador says Washington, Kabul can disagree
- Scottish Football Results
- Spycher injures knee, season likely finished
- Last hope gone: 4 US coal miners found dead
- Vatican sets program for trip to Cyprus in June
- Celtic loses 2-0 to 2nd-tier side Ross County
- Earthquake shakes southern Alaska; no damage
- Taiwan's first flight school to open January
- Thai move on protesters but fail to dislodge them
- Andalucia Tennis Experience Results
- 4 die in avalanche of chopper carrying Germans
- Explorer completes Arctic balloon crossing
- Reps tries to head off liberal Stevens replacement
- Raabe, 'Wizard of Oz' Munchkin actor, dies at 94
- Suarez Navarro reaches Andalucia Open final
- Are Republicans a party of yes, no or maybe so?
- Rio death toll hits 214 from mudslides, floods
- Thai troops retreat from battles with protesters
- Sudan says elections will go ahead despite boycott
- Obama calls Polish prime minister after crash
- Hospital official: 5 killed in Thai clashes
- Polish leader, 96 others dead in Russia jet crash
- 6,000 demonstrators protest Togo election results
- Bolivia protests US suspension of climate aid
- Officials say Pakistani strikes kill 96 militants
- Third round begins at Augusta with Tiger lurking
- Thai troops pull back from protest clashes; 5 dead
- 2 Italians among 9 held in alleged Afghan plot
- Bahamas detains 139 Haitian migrants on boat
- US Navy holds 6 suspected pirates after battle
- Cable ties Kissinger to Chile controversy
- Polish leader, 96 others dead in Russia jet crash
- Pennetta to play Suarez Navarro in Andalucia final
- Thousands expected to honor Cherokee's Mankiller
- Horner wins time trial to take Basque Country
- Glance at some of those who died in plane crash
- McCoy wins Grand National at 15th attempt
- Schalke loses 4-2 at Hannover in Bundesliga
- Yemen won't go after radical US-born cleric
- Pole vaulter Isinbayeva taking indefinite break
- Grand Prix Hassan II Results
- Switzerland's Wawrinka reaches Casablanca final
- Bangladesh won't grant Rohingya refugee status
- Hscanovics signs with Toronto in MLS
- Polish leader, 95 others dead in Russia jet crash
- Future pope stalled pedophile case: Reporter
- Invitations for 'Taiwan's Susan Boyle' keep flowing in
- Festival's first film portrays OFWs humor and pain
- Atomic Energy Council gives assurance on tile safety
- Taiwan and Chinese tourism representative offices to be set up
- Regional forum helps boost cross-strait exchanges: Taiwanese banker
- Kyrgyzstan buries uprising victims as nation mourns
- 4 missing U.S. miners dead; final toll at 29
- Brazilian rescuers search for survivors as flood death toll rises
- Clinton urges bipartisan push
- Philippine diaspora
- Shroud of Turin
- Thai soldiers repel 'Red Shirt' protesters at Bangkok army base
- U.S. doctor takes live ammo from soldier's head
- Sri Lankan ruling party celebrates election landslide
- Political battle looms after Justice Stevens announces retirement
- Hu, Obama to mend fences with talks
- UK election
- Cows slaughtered
- With Tiger, seeing may not always be believing
- Living diary of iPad is days of glances, glare
- China posts 1st monthly trade deficit in 6 years
- EU leaders back Greece, markets bet on bailout
- Dow closes within whisker of 11,000
- Buy-out saves British division of Reader's Digest
- New Kyrgyz gov't faces immense challenges
- For Obama, a delicate balance on India, Pakistan
- 'Treme' shows a zesty saga of New Orleans after Katrina
- Ethical fashion hits big time with German takeover
- PG-13 films serving up way more violence, not much more sex: Study
- India is flavor of the month in France in Maharaja exhibition
- U.S. 'Survivor' producer out of custody as wife's death probed
- Chip Shearin, 'Rapper's Delight,' makes the hip-pop music mainstream
- Miniature rooms create magic at Chicago museum
- Hotels are adding new fees for services
- Clueless savior thinks he can rescue the world in 'Solar'
- Book recounts lessons from Mandela's life
- Writer doesn't spare criticism in Wall St. book
- Bestsellers
- Junk food, poor eating habits killing pet cats, dogs
- Augmented reality puts the squeeze into virtual hugs
- Thunder staves off late Suns rally
- Error helps Tigers over Indians
- Dozens of predator coaches banned: report
- China builds new stadium in Ethiopia
- Tiger charges into Masters hunt as English duo share lead
- Valverde retains lead of Tour of Basque Country
- Italian schoolboy makes Masters history
- Chela ousts defending champ Hewitt
- Renowned director Hou serves as artist-in-residence at Taiwan’s top university
- Taiwan issues red alert for Bangkok
- Taiwan DPP likely to vote against new state prosecutor-general
- Daughter Taiwan Vice President should not attend China forum: DPP
- US travel program to introduce Taiwan culture and cuisine
- 3rd round of Taiwan-China ECFA talks to take place in China in late April
- Mexicans plan smaller meetings for climate summit
- English Football Results
- Portsmouth relegated from Premier League
- Analysis: Obama faces dilemma in court choice
- Shroud of Turin displayed for 1st time in 10 years
- Darfur key for al-Bashir in Sudan elections
- Schalke loses 4-2 at Hannover in Bundesliga
- Hospital official: 10 killed in Thai clashes
- Spain: Judge appeals Civil War probe indictment
- Obama leaves WH without press, breaking protocol
- Bombings kill 6 across Iraq, including child
- Portsmouth relegated from Premier League
- English Scoring Leaders
- English Football Summaries
- Thai army pulls back from protest clashes; 10 dead
- Hero who helped subdue shoe bomber becomes citizen
- Chile's new president to study lessons of Katrina
- Thai PM vows to restore order after deadly clashes
- Calif boy, 13, aims to be youngest on Everest peak
- Polish Olympic chief Nurowski dies in plane crash
- Kovalev to miss NHL playoff with knee injury
- Wawrinka to face Hanescu in Casablanca final
- Cherokee's Mankiller remembered as humble patriot
- Saudi Arabia says Gaza conjoined twins have died
- Paraguay bans smoking in all closed public spaces
- Spain: Judge appeals Civil War probe indictment
- Streaking Power grabs pole for Indy GP
- Greek police detain suspected terrorists
- Main Brazilian opposition party launches candidate
- Thai army pulls back from protest clashes; 11 dead
- Cherokee's Mankiller remembered as humble patriot
- Spanish Football Results
- Chelsea beats Villa 3-0 to reach FA Cup final
- Sevilla rallies for 2-1 win over Malaga
- Italian Football Results
- Iran: Iraq's government must include Sunnis
- IRL-Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Results
- Elephant startled by shock kills US circus worker
- 3 Italians among 9 held in alleged Afghan plot
- The MPS Group Championships Results
- Thai army pulls back from protest clashes; 15 dead
- Govortsova beats No. 3 seed Cibulkova in semis
- Yemen not going after radical US-born cleric
- Crews begin recovering bodies from US mine
- Bayern draws 1-1 in Leverkusen
- Tiger tees off at Augusta, trailing leaders by 2
- French Football Results
- Montpellier held 2-2 at Le Mans in French league
- Rio death toll hits 219 from mudslides, floods
- Reds cruise to 41-26 win over Lions
- Crews begin removing bodies from US coal mine
- Prosecutor: Nelson band member charges pending
- Villa manager slams Terry for tackle on Milner
- Iran: Iraq's government must include Sunnis
- Matsuzaka throws 5 shutout innings in rehab start
- Far-right party poised to make gains in Hungary
- Villa manager slams Terry for tackle on Milner
- Grandmother: Boy terrorized adoptive family in US
- Protesters call for peace in Sudanese elections
- Bruins' 3 short-handers add up to playoff berth
- Golf fans will be seeing more of Manassero soon
- Westwood builds three-shot lead in Masters
- Worries about US priest came early in career
- US seeks to smooth relations with Afghan leader
- Bolivia to buy presidential plane from French firm
- Streaking Power grabs pole for Indy GP
- Italian Football Summaries
- Inter Milan draws 2-2 with Fiorentina
- Analysis: Katyn claims another Polish generation
- UK investigates 800,000 organ donor list errors
- Reds cruise to 41-26 win over Lions
- Dutch Football Results
- FC Twente closes in on Dutch league title
- Bordeaux loses 3-1 at PSG in French league
- Analysis: Are Republicans a party of no?
- Analysis: Katyn touches another Polish generation
- UK investigates 800,000 organ donor list errors
- Twins beat White Sox 2-1
- Wozniacki, Govortsova gain Ponte Vedra final
- Papandreou: EU safety net a backup option
- Inter Milan draws 2-2 with Fiorentina
- Mickelson makes back-to-back eagles at Masters
- Bomb damages US consulate in Mexico; no injuries
- Selanne's surge makes retirement decision tough
- Stoner grabs pole in Qatar MotoGP qualifying
- Warship eluded by Paul Revere resurfaces off Mass.
- Barcelona beats Madrid 2-0 to lead Spanish league
- Sato has another positive at Alabama track
- Mickelson rouses Masters with eagle-eagle-birdie
- Greek police detain suspected terrorists
- US circus elephant's killing of man 'accident'
- Luge leaders promise safety at Sochi Olympic track
- Baker's HR leads Cubs over Reds 4-3
- US Republican Party chair: 'I've made mistakes'
- Clinton calls Kyrgyzstan's interim leader
- Lefty electrifies Masters with eagle-eagle-birdie
- Luge leaders promise safety at Sochi Olympic track
- Qatar MotoGP Results
- Cherokee's Mankiller remembered as humble leader
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Portuguese Football Results
- Haitians relocated to new camps as rains loom
- Wozniacki, Govortsova in Ponte Vedra final
- Westwood leads into last round of Masters
- HASH(0xba42f38)
- HASH(0xb6be87c)
- HASH(0xba1b954)
- HASH(0xba57494)
- HASH(0xb56af54)
- HASH(0xb74cf74)
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Obama emboldened for another Supreme Court pick
- Rampant cheating hurts China's research ambitions
- Revolving door: multiple war tours linked to PTSD
- Cuba concert to counter critics draws sparse crowd
- For mentally ill survivors, Holocaust lives on
- Micro-insurance plans extend health care in Africa
- Grieving begins, but life goes on at US mines
- Querrey, Chela into Houston final
- Even after death, abuse against gays continues
- Sabathia steers Yankees past Rays
- Docherty wins triathlon opener in Sydney
- Masters Tee Times
- U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships Results
- Key hole in Masters
- Polish President Kaczynski was nationalist, pro-US
- Westwood leads into final round of Masters
- Glance at third round of Masters
- Couples shows the old guy has still got it _ again
- World Championship results Sydney
- Montoya having fast cars, bad luck this season
- Thai army pulls back from protest clashes; 18 dead
- 1 killed, several hurt in shooting at US mall
- Choi just keeps plugging along at the Masters
- Judge approves $110M settlement in E-Ferol case
- Super 14 scoring summaries
- Bulls back on top in Super 14
- Thousands rally for immigration reform across US
- Poulter goes the wrong way on Masters moving day
- Argentine leaders Independiente fall 1-0
- Docherty, Riveros Diaz win triathlon openers
- Argentine Results
- Tiger Woods recovery on plan on the golf course
- Lendl beaten by Wilanders in comeback
- Guadalajara battered 3-0 without top talent
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Cheetahs' Floors suspended for 5 Super 14 matches
- Protesters shun talks after deadly Bangkok clashes
- "Designing Women" actress Dixie Carter dies at 70
- Hawks end road woes at Wizards
- Grieving begins, but life goes on at W.Va. mines
- GOP chairman Steele: 'I've made mistakes'
- Lendl beaten by Wilander in comeback
- 8 bodies recovered at China mine where 115 saved
- Sabres end Senators hoodoo
- Molina shot lifts Cardinals over Brewers
- 'Designing Women' actress Dixie Carter dies at 70
- 47-year-old Holyfield stops Botha in 8th
- Reports: Israel's Olmert says he never took bribes
- Rights group: Israel, Hamas fail in war probes
- Japanese cameraman killed covering Thai protests
- Polish soldier wounded in rogue Afghan attack
- Buddle gives Galaxy win over Houston
- Newman makes late charge to win at Phoenix
- Astronauts take 2nd spacewalk to replace tank
- Spurs put spanner in Nuggets works
- NKorea to start quitting joint tour this week
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Subway Fresh Fit 600 Results
- Malaysia opposition claims Israeli spies in police
- Gunmen kill police officer in NW Pakistan
- Report: No real Gaza war probes by Israel, Hamas
- Berto stops Quintana in 8th to defend belt
- 5 Afghan deminers killed in roadside bombing
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Former AP newsman Ghafur Fadyl dies in Indonesia
- Sharks down Coyotes to stay in West hunt
- Australian Rules football results
- Australian rugby league results
- Iran begins production of air defense missile
- Manly wins 3rd in a row in Australian rugby league
- 5 Afghan deminers killed in roadside bombing
- Worries about Calif. priest came early in career
- Voting begins in Sudan's historic elections
- Braves inflict Giants first defeat
- UK election becomes a family affair
- Airstrikes kill 10 militants in NW Pakistan
- Kuwait deports 21 Egyptian supporters of ElBaradei
- Premier upbeat about Taiwan's job prospects
- Thai protesters reject talks after deadly clashes
- Shimizu maintains J-League lead
- Poland waits repatriation of president, first lady
- Talk of the day -- Boao Forum used to test the waters
- Taiwan-designed porcelain assumes new role in people's lives
- Poland awaits return of president's body
- Voting begins in Sudan's historic elections
- Economics ministry devises plan to promote catering industry
- Kuwait deports 21 Egyptian supporters of ElBaradei
- AP Source: Barclays to search for Liverpool buyer
- Danish church investigates priest as scandal grows
- 3 schoolchildren killed in Iraq blast
- Poles stop, go silent to mourn crash deaths
- Tadesse Tola and Atsede Bayisa win Paris Marathon
- Setbacks lead China to tone down anti-US rhetoric
- Somali pirates hijack cargo ship near Seychelles
- Poles go silent to mourn crash deaths
- Kyrgyz leader: no guarantees for ousted ruler
- 7.1-magnitude quake strikes off Solomon Islands
- Lawmakers divided over nominee for prosecutor general
- Rights groups slam new West Bank deportation rules
- Pope dodges scandal, offers condolences to Poland
- Maliki's bloc says 750,000 Iraqi votes in question
- Paris Marathon Results
- Indonesian police arrest 6 suspected terrorists
- Taiwan faces crisis of trust among generations: DPP chair
- Euro finance ministers to meet over Greek aid
- Filipino troops battle communist rebels, 6 killed
- Afghan president urges Taliban to air grievances
- Mayday wows Hollywood
- Iran assembly complains over Obama nuclear policy
- Luge aims to rebuild its image after fatal crash
- is captured in photos and video, featuring portraits of some of the last survivors of the Holocaust, and will be available at no
- Polish president's body leaves Russia
- Kipchumba wins Milan marathon
- Report: Anti-Semitic incidents doubled last year
- Ousted Kyrgyz leader: UN should send peackeepers
- Iran to complain to UN over Obama nuclear 'threat'
- Luge aims to rebuild its image after fatal crash
- Taipei City to turn trash into treasures
- Kyrgyz leader: no guarantees for ousted ruler
- Rights groups slam new West Bank deportation rules
- Sudan votes on re-electing indicted president
- Somali pirates hijack cargo ship near Seychelles
- Texas Stadium imploded by 1-plus ton of dynamite
- Taiwan's green investment accounts for 1% of GDP: CEPD
- Pope offers condolences to Poland, dodges scandal
- Vice president drums up support for trade pact with China
- Astronauts take 2nd spacewalk, overcome stiff bolt
- Water-splashing festival celebrated in Taiwan
- Maliki's bloc says 750,000 Iraqi votes in question
- Andalucia Tennis Experience Results
- Australian officials seek to protect reef
- Pennetta beats Suarez Navarro for Andalucia title
- NY senator fights airline carry-on bag fee
- Clinton, Gates say nuclear threat changing rapidly
- UN official: Climate deal unlikely this year
- Clinton defends role of Israel at nuclear summit
- Gates, Clinton rally in support of Karzai
- Report: Anti-Semitic incidents doubled last year
- Polish president's body returns to Warsaw
- 'Designing Women' star Dixie Carter dies at 70
- Euro-zone ministers discuss Greek lifeline details
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Obama election-year jobs agenda stalls in Congress
- Green energy to be included in 'bridge-building project': MOEA
- Tina Fey and her Palin impression return to `SNL'
- Israel grieves over death of Polish president
- Taiwan raises travel alert for Bangkok to red
- Monte Carlo Masters Results
- Turkey criticizes Israel's nuclear program
- Abuse charge against Catholic priest roils Kenya
- AP Sportlight
- Greek police arrest 6 terrorism suspects
- Ousted Kyrgyz leader: not to blame for bloodshed
- Boao delegates call for prompt signing of ECFA
- Italy NGO denounces Afghan detentions
- Kuwaiti firm unsure of settlement in US fraud case
- Messi says on-form Barcelona is unbeatable
- Man U held 0-0 by Blackburn in Premier League
- Greek police arrest 6 domestic terrorism suspects
- Andreev, Seppi into Monte Carlo Masters 2nd round
- Sandstorm sweeps across Egypt, closing ports
- Man U held 0-0 by Blackburn in Premier League
- Ajax hits double hat trick to hammer VVV 7-0
- Senator: Sanctions against Iran still worth a try
- Roma goes top of Serie A by beating Atalanta 2-1
- Dubai sets up team aimed at financial reform
- Eurozone nations offer (EURO)30 billion loans to Greece
- Eurozone nations offer euro30 billion loans to Greece
- Ousted Kyrgyz leader: I'm not to blame for deaths
- More than 20,000 watch as Texas Stadium dynamited
- Eurozone nations offer (EURO)30 billion loans to Greece
- Eurozone nations offer euro30 billion loans to Greece
- Milan Marathon Results
- German Football Results
- Rep senators push for `mainstream' court nominee
- Survivors, veterans mark Buchenwald liberation
- Van Nistelrooy leads Hamburg to win over Bochum
- Roma goes top of Serie A by beating Atalanta 2-1
- Fabian Cancellara wins Paris-Roubaix for 2nd time
- Skirmishes renewed at UN climate conference
- Paris-Roubaix Results
- Final day at Augusta after a thrilling third round
- Poles go silent to mourn crash deaths
- Voting begins in Sudan's historic elections: report
- Next round of ECFA talks likely in China in late April
- Czech woman, Taiwanese man win Miaoli Triathlon
- MOFA advises people to postpone trips to Bangkok
- Siew's daughter should not attend Boao forum: DPP
- DPP likely to vote against new state prosecutor-general
- Taiwan-designed porcelain assumes new role in people's lives
- Thai protesters reject talks after deadly clashes
- Japanese cameraman killed covering Thai protests
- Australia to prosecute over Reef ship accident, says minister
- Sri Lanka to re-poll at violence-hit booths
- Miners recovered
- U.S. Republican Party chair: 'I've made mistakes'
- Israel's Olmert says he never took bribes
- Report: No real Gaza war probes by Israel, Hamas
- UK's national election becomes a family affair
- Yemen not going after U.S. cleric
- Iran makes air defense missile
- Egyptians deported
- Deminers killed
- Airstrikes kill 10
- Katyn touches another Polish generation
- Taiwan should welcome Aso more than Han
- 'Designing Women' actress Dixie Carter dies at the age of 70
- B'way bow of 'Love Never Dies' delayed until 2011
- Poverty in Malawi 'pains' U.S. pop star Madonna
- Massage not the best for anxiety
- Revolving door: Multiple war tours linked to PTSD
- Hot nude yoga: Shedding clothes to shed pounds
- Public to get latest peek at Shroud
- U.S. retail sales probably rise in March
- Germany holds Europe's first '4G' licenses auction
- Iceland's crisis-hit new poor line up for food
- China's Xi meets U.S. diplomat
- Cosmetic consumer
- Second U.S. fine
- China said to suspend imports of soybean oil from Argentina
- China, Taiwan boost cross-strait tourism
- Risk of Japan going bankrupt is real: Analysts
- Head of IMF plays down raising inflation targets
- Taipei AMPA & AutoTronics
exhibit opening April 12-15
- Starwood welcomes 1,000th hotel
as Sheraton Qiandao Lake opens
- GVB hosts seminar in HK
- Bonpoint presents
refined kids apparel
- Mercer report offers solutions
to worker compensation issue
- Tanker rates sink amid cutbacks
- IMO panel fails to reach
agreement on GHG issues
- China Merchants second-half profit drops 10%
- China Capesizeship
bookings jump 46%
- Ryan Newman makes late charge to win at Phoenix
- Stoner takes Qatar pole, eyes 4th successive win
- Docherty, Riveros Diaz win triathlon openers
- Barcelona could rewrite history books, says Messi
- Lee Westwood leads into final round of Masters Golf
- Ian Poulter goes the wrong way on Masters
- Press hails long-awaited McCoy win
- Spurs puts spanner in Nuggets works
- Sabathia steers Yankees past Rays
- Braves inflicts Giants' first defeat
- MOE amends regulations to double foreign students in Taiwan
- Toyota recalls 200,000 vehicles in Taiwan over sealing problems
- Taiwan DPP opposes 17 % business tax rate
- Taiwan labor groups to march against poverty on May 1
- Taiwan Legislature considers making surname change easier
- More effort needed in tourism industry: AmCham Kaohsiung
- Trade pact with China will not affect local workers: president
- Taiwan will be isolated without ECFA: Premier
- Taiwan opposition considers mass protest against ECFA with China
- Report: Child abuse bishop hides at nun's order
- Grand Prix Hassan II Results
- Scottish Football Results
- 'Titans' clashes with 'Date Night' at box office
- Israel grieves over death of Polish president
- Greece says isn't asking for bailout
- Wawrinka beats Hanescu in Casablanca final
- Dundee U beats Raith to reach Scottish Cup final
- Top national representatives at the nuclear summit
- Haiti's police struggle to control ravaged capital
- 'Mara' gangs battle in northern Honduras; 9 killed
- Kuwaiti firm unsure of settlement in US fraud case
- Dubai sets up team aimed at financial reform
- AP IMPACT: Toyota uses questionable legal tactics
- Athletic beats Almeria to keep up European chase
- Afghan air force struggles to take off
- Athletic beats Almeria to keep up European chase
- 'Titans' clashes with 'Date Night' at box office
- Iran says new US policy a nuclear threat
- Mourners pay tribute to Wagner grandson
- Canada wins Curling World Championship
- Divisions arise over push for adoptions from Haiti
- Excerpts of Greece statement from EU
- German Football Summaries
- Pope's ivory tower past adds to his detachment
- Auxerre beats Nancy 1-0 in French league
- Obama takes non-nuclear pledge to world leaders
- Al-Maliki bloc says 750,000 Iraqi votes in doubt
- Portsmouth beats Tottenham to reach FA Cup final
- Bundesliga leading scorers
- Euro governments offer Greece (EURO)30 billion backstop
- Euro governments offer Greece euro30 billion backstop
- Kidnapped Mexican jounalist found with throat slit
- Mirant, RRI Energy combining in $1.61B deal
- US: Afghan leader is `commander in chief'
- Panathinaikos clinches 1st Greek title in 6 years
- Greek Football Champions
- Sudanese vote to decide fate of indicted president
- Ahead of nuclear talks, Obama sees foreign leaders
- Greek Football Results
- Churchgoers honor 29 dead miners _ and profession
- Netanyahu at Holocaust ceremony: Stop Iran
- Magnitude 4.4 quake, others shake San Diego area
- Bosnia: Serbs mark World War II camp escape
- 'Mara' gangs battle in Honduran capital; 9 killed
- Poles grieve over president killed in plane crash
- 1 forest, 2 Polish tragedies, 70 years apart
- Victory more satisfying for Newman after drought
- Westwood, Mickelson lead at Masters, Woods fading
- Bonds says he's 'proud' of friend Mark McGwire
- Obama recalls Holocaust, liberation of Nazi camps
- Wozniacki beats Gorvotsova to win at Ponte Vedra
- Senators question future of US-Soviet nuclear pact
- Westwood leads at Masters, Lefty 1 stroke back
- Obama: Al-Qaida would use nuke if it could
- US tourist apparently drowns off Antigua coast
- Hungary's center-right leads voting, far-right 3rd
- Polish immigrants worldwide mourn crash victims
- Mickelson, Choi tied for lead at the Masters
- Obama: Al-Qaida would use nuke if it could
- Marseille routs Nice 4-1 in French league
- Hungary's center-right leads voting, far-right 3rd
- Police: 31 Haitian migrants rescued off Jamaica
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Mallorca, Athletic win to keep up European chase
- Rossi ends Stoner's spell with slick win in Qatar
- MPS Group Championships Results
- Qatar Grand Prix Results
- Brazilian Football Results
- Domenech says players are free to criticize him
- Shakira visits Haitians living in tent camps
- Vagner Love leads Flamengo to Rio Cup final
- Mickelson leads Masters; Kim and Westwood 2 back
- Castroneves wins Indy Grand Prix
- Police bar Cuba's 'Ladies in White' from marching
- Center-right Fidesz wins big in Hungary elections
- Masters Champions
- Multiple Masters Champions
- Mexican Football Results
- Mickelson wins 3rd green jacket after trying year
- Obama tells Pakistani leader about ditching press
- IRL-Grand Prix of Alabama Results
- Chela beats Querrey in Clay Court Championships
- Clinton says US joins Poland in mourning
- Grant makes Auschwitz pilgrimage after FA Cup joy
- James Morrison wins Madeira Islands Open
- Palencia sends Pumas past Santos 1-0
- Woods returns to golf by finishing 4th at Masters
- HASH(0xb381bb4)
- HASH(0xb2dcf10)
- HASH(0xb442404)
- HASH(0xb0c08b4)
- HASH(0xb178ab0)
- HASH(0xb21eb64)
- Westwood keeps banging on that major door
- No body? No problem convicting, 90 percent of time
- In coalfields, days of prayer end in sorrow
- Member of WWII Filthy 13 unit dies in US
- AP IMPACT: In Toyota cases, evasion becomes tactic
- Commune leader has new project despite past
- Mickelson wins Masters and gets long embrace
- Calif. gray whale-watchers fear dip in population
- US emphasizes Karzai is Afghan commander in chief
- Adobe to launch latest version of Creative Suite
- Langer fined but no conviction for drink driving
- Adobe needs rebound with latest Creative Suite
- Pedroia, Beltre lead Red Sox past Royals
- Taiwan shares open higher
- South Korean central bank lifts growth forecast
- River Plate stumbles to scoreless draw at Tucuman
- Asian markets rise in early trading
- Mexico Clausura season losing edge
- Kim's talent, not his accessories, stand out
- Member of unit linked to 'Dirty Dozen' dies in US
- Bomb rattles British spy HQ in Northern Ireland
- Magic make James-less Cavs disappear, 98-92
- Google CEO says newspapers can make money online
- Magnitude-4.4 quake, others shake San Diego area
- Bank of China: 2 HK staff charged in Lehman case
- Bomb rattles British spy HQ in Northern Ireland
- Couples comes up short in bid for 2nd green jacket
- No Taiwan nationals injured in Solomon Islands earthquake: MOFA
- Crosby scores 2 to finish with 51; Pens win in OT
- Mickelson's emotional win a win for golf, too
- National Hockey League
- A glance at the Masters
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- Kipchoge, Defar win 25th Carlsbad 5,000
- Protesters stage funeral procession
- Taipei City's last green area may soon disappear
- Halladay throws complete game, Phils beat Astros
- Study: Flying went smoother for passengers in 2009
- China Times: Tax cuts will eat into national coffers
- Myanmar official: Suu Kyi has heart checkup
- Hidayat to renew rivalry with Lin
- Prosecutors arrest SKorean for spying for NKorea
- Oil rises to $85 as Europe offers Greece bailout
- Taiwanese lawmakers visit British Parliament to promote exchanges
- Asian markets mostly higher on Greece bailout plan
- Afghan govt: 4 civilians killed in NATO shooting
- Medical parole rejected for jailed China dissident
- GM China: Sales by 2015 may exceed 3M units
- Rusal reports $821 million in profit
- Australian officials seek to protect reef
- Kyrgyzstan's deposed president gathers supporters
- Survivors' tales, Iran dominate Holocaust day
- Medical parole rejected for jailed China dissident
- Afghan official: 4 civilians killed by NATO troops
- Survivors' tales, Iran dominate Holocaust day
- Pakistan: 35 militants, 2 soldiers die in fighting
- UBS expects pretax profit of 2.5 bln francs in Q1
- Thai protesters parade coffins after clashes
- Palu out for season with knee injury
- Allawi's secularism may not fly in today's Iraq
- Pakistan: 41 militants, 2 soldiers die in fighting
- Super 14: Hoeata banned for 2 weeks
- Talk of the day---Business income tax to be cut
- Thai exits from inquest amid Malaysian pressure
- Kyrgyzstan's deposed president gathers supporters
- Taiwan completes plans for environmental hormone management
- Ian Poulter has lackluster weekend at Masters
- Taiwan share prices close higher
- Asia's biggest auto parts, electronics shows open in Taipei
- Sharp to sell 3-D TVs in Japan, US, Europe, China
- Investigators say no problems with Polish plane
- Japan finance head: Economy making steady progress
- Euro trading up at $1.3638
- Greek terror suspects to appear before prosecutor
- Pakistan's Malik marries Indian tennis star Mirza
- Moscow judge killed in apartment building
- Earthquake hits Spain, no damage
- India industrial output growth slows to 15.1 pct
- Greek bond interest rate gap narrows
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Rusal reports $821 million in profit
- WHO chief wants frank review of swine flu handling
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei Forex
- German finance minister back in hospital to heal
- Madrid looks to get past Barcelona disappointment
- Reports: train derails in northern Italy
- Apple Daily -- Foreign Ministry's sluggish response
- Commercial Times -- Taiwan cannot sit on hands
- Britain's BAE Systems tops global arms sales
- Taliban wants detainee swap with France
- Afghan official: 4 civilians killed by NATO troops
- Despite outrage from critics, popes rarely resign
- Reports: landslide derails train in northern Italy
- Obama, world leaders work to stop nuclear spread
- Taliban wants France to arrange detainee swap
- Eurozone announcement eases Greek borrowing costs
- UK science body in spat over finances, sexism
- Greek bond interest rate gap narrows
- China shares mixed on policy worries
- Greek terror suspects appear before prosecutor
- Suicide bombers target southern Afghan city
- ATP Rankings
- Germany to stress dangers of dirty bomb
- WTA Tour Rankings
- Beneath NYC, police protect tunnels from terror
- Bailout details ease Greek borrowing costs
- Richard Chamberlain: From Hawaii to `Leverage'
- IATA chief urges Japan to be China travel gateway
- Eurostar Q1 passenger numbers up 5 pct
- Skirmishes renewed at UN climate conference
- Bonn climate talks end with vague deal to do more
- China bank lending down 43 percent in 1st quarter
- Landslide derails train in northern Italy
- Tour groups leave for Bangkok despite red travel alert
- Greek deal gets approval in the markets
- Bolt, Liu to compete in Diamond League in Shanghai
- Labor rights group plans to take to streets May 1 over wage decline
- MM's therapy couch, perfume and checks up for sale
- Germany: Time has not come to help Greece
- France takes up hot-button pension reforms
- Iraqi premier accuses neighbors of meddling
- Thai protesters parade their dead after clashes
- Mayor hopes some stilt homes can be preserved
- Chelsea closes in on Premier League title
- WHO chief wants frank review of swine flu handling
- Investigators say no problems with Polish plane
- Chelsea closes in on Premier League title
- Stock futures rise slightly, point to higher open
- Monte Carlo Masters Results
- Iraqi premier accuses neighbors of meddling
- Oil near $85 as Europe offers Greece bailout
- SKorean arrested for forcing NKorea defectors back
- Landslide derails train in northern Italy, 11 dead
- 6 charged with left-wing terrorism in Greece
- Lions to appoint defense coach after 8th loss
- UK judge OKs extradition in Colorado murder case
- In debt-laden UK, Brown has low-cost election plan
- Rusal reports $821 million profit
- Priest accused of child porn possession
- Perhaps Hillary Rodham Clinton for high court
- WiMAX Forum Congress Asia comes to Taipei
- Over 200,000 flee military offensive in Pakistan
- Bangladesh sentences 50 guards over 2009 mutiny
- Ivory, python, leopard skins confiscated in Kenya
- Meryl Streep elected to American Academy of Arts
- MasterCard names insider as new CEO
- Afghan official: 4 civilians killed by NATO troops
- Australian rugby league results
- Burnley suspends Gudjonsson for criticizing Laws
- Novak Djokovic splits with coach Todd Martin
- Thai poll body says ruling party must be dissolved
- Australian in Bali prison applies for clemency
- UBS expects pretax profit of 2.5 bln francs in Q1
- Ship that leaked oil on Great Barrier Reef removed
- Iceland bank meltdown under microscope
- NBER not ready to say when recession ended
- Smith to captain Britain in Davis Cup
- Israeli, British choreographers to present works in Taipei in May
- Afghan official says NATO gunfire kills 4 on bus
- Banga to take top post at MasterCard
- France takes up hot-button pension reforms
- China's foreign reserves hit new high
- Poland hopes to hold presidential funeral Saturday
- Line Test
- Spain clears journalists accused of ETA ties
- Cyprus could see economy shrink in 2010
- 13 astronauts celebrate 2 big space anniversaries
- Stock futures trading in a narrow range
- Corporate income tax breaks to cost NT$34.3 billion in revenues
- Arabs slam Israel's West Bank deportation rule
- World's deepest known undersea volcanic vent found
- NIreland picks justice minister in peace landmark
- 200,000 civilians flee Pakistan military offensive
- Thai poll body says ruling party must be dissolved
- Novak Djokovic splits with coach Todd Martin
- Caregivers to form backbone of foreign work force in Taiwan
- China overtakes Germany in wind power
- Ivanovic targets return to top 10
- Dollar hovers near 1-month low versus euro
- Iceland bank meltdown under microscope
- Italy gives Albania (EURO)51 million in aid
- Italy gives Albania euro51 million in aid
- Labor unions want to be consulted over labor issues in ECFA
- Over 200,000 flee military offensive in Pakistan
- Japan whaling fleet brings home catch below target
- Panel not ready to say when US recession ended
- Contentious climate talks end with deal to do more
- Domingo set for first performance post-surgery
- Turkish man charged with PKK leadership role
- BMW reports 13.8 percent gain in Q1 sales
- Dubai jails 2 for 25 years over Chechen slaying
- Crews re-enter US mine to recover 9 bodies
- Vatican makes peace with the Beatles
- NATO gunfire kills 4 on bus, sparks protests
- Russia points to human error in fatal Polish crash
- Germany planning to reform its military
- Former Chinese soldiers detained for protest
- Woman mosque leader seeks new Muslim in Europe
- Indonesian police kill terrorist suspect in Aceh
- Stocks slightly higher, Dow above 11,000 again
- Hawaiian rated best US airline for service in 2009
- Jews honor Holocaust victims, Polish officials
- Butcher: 'Defining' time for Zimbabwe cricket
- Lions to appoint defense coach after 8th loss
- Berdych reaches 2nd round at Monte Carlo Masters
- German tablet PC sets out to rival Apple's iPad
- Computer show attracts record crowds
- On Holocaust day, Israel warns of Iranian threat
- German bishop admits to mistake on finances
- Vatican makes clear bishops must report sex abuse
- Nigerian president promises fair elections in 2011
- Arabs slam Israel's West Bank deportation rule
- GE to supply 150 locomotives to Kazakhstan
- Kosovo signs US$1 billion dollar highway deal
- America Ferrera developing TV and Web telenovela
- Conventional industries seen as biggest beneficiaries of tax cuts
- Lightning fire Tocchet, Lawton after poor season
- Hawaiian leads a list of 18 airlines for quality
- EasyCard may be accepted on Taichung buses next year
- 88 national relics to undergo on-site checks: official
- Moscow judge who convicted neo-Nazis shot to death
- Iceland's volcanic eruption winding down
- Vatican makes peace with the Beatles
- Stocks edge higher after Greece debt concerns ease
- In debt-laden UK, Brown has low-cost election plan
- Conan live: O'Brien begins comedy tour in Oregon
- Moscow judge who sentenced neo-Nazis shot to death
- Greek shares lead way in markets after rescue deal
- Brazil rancher goes on trial for US nun's murder
- Court says Israeli ex-soldier stole documents
- Ex-Nigerian military leader to seek presidency
- President calls for release of data on ECFA
- Roman-era mummy found in Egyptian oasis
- Crews re-enter US mine to recover 9 bodies
- Critics blast Bangladesh's ship-breaking law move
- Venerable UK institution descends into soap opera
- Cerberus to take DynCorp private in $1B deal
- Real Madrid without Raul for 2-3 weeks
- Sudan extends election by 2 days
- Dubai gives two men 25 years for Chechen slaying
- Vatican makes clear bishops must report sex abuse
- World's deepest known undersea volcanic vent found
- Suao port free trade zone to open operations in May
- Taliban wants France to arrange detainee swap
- English rugby to step up illicit drug testing
- Report says 7 killed when boat sinks in Bangladesh
- Berdych reaches 2nd round at Monte Carlo Masters
- Jews honor Holocaust victims, Polish officials
- ATP World Tour Schedule
- Landslide derails train in northern Italy, 9 dead
- WTA Tour Schedule
- Polish boxer dedicates fight to crash victims
- GM to expand battery lab outside of Detroit
- Sudan extends election by 2 days
- New Iraqi media rules restrictive: rights group
- Iceland's volcanic eruption winding down
- NYC terror probe nabs 4th suspect in Pakistan
- Famed Harlem congressman's son to challenge Rangel
- AP Sources: NYC terror probe nabs 4th in Pakistan
- Proteas captain Smith cleared to resume training
- Kennedy cousin loses appeal in murder conviction
- Fired Activision execs in games deal with rival EA
- Tenor Domingo set for 1st performance post-surgery
- Greek PM: Cyprus peace talks must stay on course
- Butcher: 'Defining' time for Zimbabwe cricket
- Greece says Cyprus peace talks must stay on course
- NYC terror probe nabs 4th in Pakistan
- Ex-Nigerian military leader to seek presidency
- Taiwan opposition DPP opposes gov't plan for 17 percent business tax rate
- Thai protesters parade their dead after clashes
- Poll body says gov't must be dissolved
- Toyota recalls 200,000 vehicles over sealing problems, says report
- Labor groups to rally 10,000 against poverty on May 1
- Lawmakers ponder making surname change easier
- DPP considers mass protest against ECFA
- Violinist Mutter to give last concert in Taipei tomorrow
- New cluster of endangered Taiwan cow-tail firs sighted in Taitung County
- Poland struggles to come to terms with crash
- Polish president's funeral Saturday: report
- Sirens wail as Israel remembers Holocaust
- Landslide hits and derails train in northern Italy, leaving seven people dead, 20 others injured
- Earthquake hits Spain
- Tupolev grounded
- Ousted Kyrgyz president refuses to quit
- Bomb rattles British spy headquarters in North Ireland
- Sudan vote smoother on 2nd day after chaotic start
- Prosecutors arrest South Korean for spying for North Korea
- China rejects medical parole for jailed activist
- Taliban want detainee swap
- Moscow judge killed
- Suu Kyi's checkup
- Plane tragedy could impact East-West ties in Europe
- Taiwan health reform plan lacks fairness
- Historically black colleges still necessary: educators say
- Turkey's gays, transsexuals decry increasing homophobia
- Movement to make blood donation restrictions more uniform gains momentum
- Surge in campus hate crimes challenges post-racial U.S.
- College takes action against instructor accused of teaching anti-gay views
- Showing Anne Frank as the 13-year-old teenager she was
- Colombian pop star Shakira visits Haitians living in tent camps
- 'Date Night' dines out atop the box office
- Alaska female eagle survives plunge after mating dance
- Lau hopes sci-fi breaks new ground
- PG-13 films serving up way more violence
- Euro gov'ts offer Greece US$40b backstop
- BAE Systems tops ranking of biggest arms maker: Study
- Spas and volcano tourism: The scenic route to Iceland recovery
- Rusal back in the black after debt restructuring
- Central bank raises 2010 growth forecast for S. Korea
- Set aside cultural differences for air security: U.S.
- Taiwan's Giant plans China plant
- China's Geely Auto
- Apple dispute
- Avalue's PC-1203 Touch Panel PC supports full IP65 compliance
- Thailand makes its presence recognized at Taipei AMPA
- Jen Sian offers pneumatic systems that make auto servicing easier
- Michelin China showcases its products at Taipei AMPA 2010
- Powertronics launches new strategy to win Asian market
- DEPO turns out quality auto parts
- Greek debt plan boosts euro, most Asian shares
- Euro rises on three-year Greek rescue package in Asian trade
- Oil rises on weaker U.S. dollar, optimism over Chinese demand
- Chunghwa falls second day on reduction plan
- Mickelson wins Masters; Tiger shares fourth
- City and Spurs race for fourth berth : Mancini
- Portsmouth set for cash boost
- Roma breaks Inter
- Marseille in control
- Rossi storms to Qatar Grand Prix triumph
- India hopes wrestling can lead to fame and glory
- Castroneves wins Indy Alabama Grand Prix
- Wozniacki wins 2nd Ponte Vedra title
- Chela wins title
- Cavs without James crushed by Magic
- I'm 'proud' of friend Mark McGwire: Bonds
- Beltre leads Red Sox past Royals
- Phillies' Halladay throws complete game
- Taiwan legislators blast CCA for derelict of duty: Liberty Times
- Taiwan Legislature approves State Prosecutor-General nominee
- Manny proposes multi-national home run derby in Taiwan
- Taiwan Department of Health fines hospital for health insurance fraud
- Taiwan marine giant Evergreen to expand its fleet
- Son of jailed Taiwan ex-President calls for release father
- Taiwan investigates reports about abuse on ship in Costa Rica
- Rio evacuating 2,600 families from at-risk homes
- Amauri gains Italian citizenship
- South African students return to new library
- Russia points to human error in fatal Polish crash
- US delegation to visit Moscow to discuss adoptions
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Champions Tour Schedule
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Vatican to bishops: follow law, report sex abuse
- Proteas captain Smith cleared to resume training
- UN chief urges treaty to ban nuclear material
- Briatore accepts ban, out of F1 until 2013
- Thai FM urges negotiations to end chaos
- Repsol finds more gas at huge well off Venezuela
- Brazil: Cameron, Weaver protest against Amazon dam
- Pilgrim's Pride cutting 213 jobs
- US charges subsidiaries of Kuwaiti logistics firm
- Roman-era mummy found in Egyptian oasis
- S.African students return to new library
- Napoli forward Quagliarella banned for 3 games
- UK lawmakers get legal aid against expense charges
- 2010 Pulitzer Prizes to be announced in NYC
- Dalton's attempted murder case postponed again
- Adebayor retires from Togo national team
- AP Sportlight
- ConocoPhillips sells stake in Syncrude
- Conan O'Brien to make TBS his new late-night home
- Hungary to add jobs, cut graft to fight far right
- Court says Israeli ex-soldier stole documents
- Anger mounts as US troops kill 4 Afghans on bus
- In debt-laden UK, Brown has frugal election plan
- Report due next week into fatal Olympic luge crash
- Council tells Macedonia to be 'pragmatic' on name
- Turkish PM does not want any country to have nukes
- UN chief urges treaty to ban nuclear material
- Thai FM urges negotiations to end chaos
- 21 people killed in clashes in Somali capital
- Survivors show their art on Israel's Holocaust day
- Next, a Kin: Microsoft to try new consumer phones
- Ferrero into 2nd round at Monte Carlo Masters
- Oil prices edge down on demand worries
- US terrorist ties to al-Qaida operative revealed
- 21 people killed in clashes in Somali capital
- Watson receives exemption for US Open
- Report: Arsenal shareholder looking to sell stake
- Italian judge says profit behind Google verdict
- German military could send more troops abroad
- China seeks WTO probe of EU duties on shoes
- Barcelona Open Results
- Polish leader's death reshapes political landscape
- March budget deficit declines to $65.4B
- Gibbs: Ukraine to get rid of high enriched uranium
- Key Fed unit to get a new chief
- Maltese victims want to meet pope on island
- Mexico: Cartels team up to destroy hit men gang
- Turkish diplomats hospitalized in Macedonia
- DA: No charges against Steelers' Roethlisberger
- German tablet PC sets out to rival Apple's iPad
- Italian judge says profit behind Google verdict
- Greek rescue could put government on hook for more
- GMAC to sell European mortgage business
- Cirstea, Barrois win before rain stops play
- Thai poll body says ruling party must be dissolved
- Effort to repeal California gay marriage ban fails
- Astrada resigns as River Plate coach
- A solid return, an uncertain future for Woods
- French TV bends to Taliban, airs hostage pleas
- Wozniak opens with win in Family Circle Cup
- US defense chief: nuclear talks a good first step
- Astrada forced out as River Plate coach
- 2010 Pulitzer Prize winners in journalism, arts
- DA: No charges against Steelers' Roethlisberger
- Swedish Football Results
- 'Next to Normal' wins Pulitzer Prize for drama
- Thailand seeks way out of political crisis
- Djurgarden, GAIS both win in Swedish league
- Oil prices settle lower on demand worries
- Washington Post wins 4 Pulitzers
- Sudan opposition accuses US of backing flawed poll
- 'Next to Normal' wins Pulitzer Prize for drama
- ConocoPhillips sells stake in Syncrude
- White House: Obama not picking Clinton for court
- Defense chief says nuke meeting a good first step
- Washington Post wins 4 Pulitzers; NY Times wins 2
- Sugar prices rise off 11-month lows set last week
- GMAC to sell European mortgage business
- 2010 Pulitzer Prize winners and finalists
- Experts: Doubts on nuclear terror may raise risk
- Cuba: Clinton's comments on Castros 'cynical'
- Google adds a touch of Microsoft to applications
- Egypt opposition figure urges election boycott
- Temporary fix helps patients around drug allergy
- Hitler book, weapons, ammo found in militia raids
- Israeli emergency room to be built over graves
- Turkish PM does not want any country to have nukes
- Turkmen president opens new airport for resort
- Closing arguments start in NY hate crime trial
- Arabs slam Israel's West Bank expulsion rule
- Icon Hank Williams receives Pulitzer citation
- Pope's No. 2: Pedophilia linked to homosexuality
- Dow ends above 11,000 for first time in 18 months
- Mexico: Producer stays free pending forensic tests
- Rio evacuating 2,600 families from at-risk homes
- Treasury announces additional bank warrant sales
- Experts: Doubts on nuclear terror may raise risk
- Conan O'Brien to make cable TV his new home
- Cameron: Amazon + dam dispute real-life 'Avatar'
- USAF adds cyber training for recruits and officers
- Report: Pakistan's nuclear materials at risk
- Alcoa narrows 1Q loss; sees improving demand
- Thai FM blasts former PM as terrorist
- Maltese victims want to meet pope on island
- Cameron: Amazon dam dispute a real-life 'Avatar'
- Mexico opens World Cup camp for local players
- Iran demands probe of NATO in Iraq, Afghanistan
- Alcoa narrows 1Q loss; sees improving demand
- Maori player says 1956 team told to lose to Boks
- US MIA searchers find human remains in Cambodia
- Ukraine to give up nuclear material
- Obama, China's Hu press for strong words on Iran
- Senate probe finds fraud in WaMu mortgage lending
- Washington Post wins 4 Pulitzers; NY Times wins 3
- Military sources: New US commander for Iraq
- Interest rates fall ahead of earnings reports
- 'Titans' tops 'Date Night' in box-office recount
- Ferrera to make interactive telenovela with P&G
- Obama, China's Hu press for strong words on Iran
- Tribune Co. files bankruptcy reorganization plan
- Levine withdraws from Cincinnati Opera celebration
- Canadian man arrested after 'sexting' US teen
- Mexico opens World Cup camp for local players
- March budget gap shrinks due to lower bailout cost
- Taser International challenges report
- Yahoo introduces daily news-based series
- Manrique banned for 5 games for racist taunts
- Bondholders, Trump to own 3 casinos
- Man pleads in bird-smuggling scheme
- Report: Pakistan's nuke materials at greatest risk
- Foes of tea party movement to infiltrate rallies
- Haitian president defends gov't response to quake
- Oklahoma tea parties and lawmakers eye militia
- Pope's No. 2: Pedophilia linked to homosexuality
- Video news agencies face restrictions at Cannes
- GM: Electric Chevrolet Volt meeting range goals
- Pakistan's PM vows its nukes are secure
- US govt to review foreign oil and gas royalties
- Feds charge subsidiaries of Kuwaiti logistics firm
- Interior to review foreign oil and gas royalties
- State: Pamela Anderson owes $493K in income taxes
- Syncrude deal part of China's oil shopping spree
- Jury convicts US man for killing neighbors
- Canada to send nuclear material to US
- US woman gets house arrest for piercing kittens
- Mexican army says ex-cop caught unloading pot load
- You're hired: Trump wins part stake in 3 casinos
- AIG CEO received $2.7 million for 2009 pay
- Israeli man to face art theft charges in NY
- Team NZ enters Volvo Ocean Race
- Official: Location crucial to adoption case charge
- AIG CEO Benmosche received $2.7 million for 2009
- LA detectives sidelined by city budget crisis
- Roethlisberger: 'Happy' to put case behind him
- Today In History
- WTA Tour Family Circle Cup Results
- Paramount tests frontier with `Star Trek' drives
- Astronauts mark anniversary of Apollo 13 drama
- Broadband funds stimulate laments from companies
- AP survey: Recovery to remain sluggish into 2011
- NBA backs Prokhorov on Zimbabwe business deals
- US: States move to let firms pursue social mission
- Rio starts demolishing slums in high-risk areas
- Astronauts mark anniversary of Apollo 13 drama
- US has own nuclear security problems
- California: Yellowstone Club founder skips taxes
- PR guv submits bill to slash legislature's size
- Caribbean news briefs
- Sheriff: Mom not talking about adopted Russian boy
- US terrorist tied to French island attacks plot
- Orcas seen in rare Puget Sound gray whale attack
- OJ lawyers get Nevada Supreme Court oral argument
- China to work with US on possible Iran sanctions
- Sources: Jackie Kennedy interviews to be published
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Asian shares fall in early trading
- Eubanks makes it official: He's leaving `Tonight'
- Senate probe finds fraud in WaMu mortgage lending
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Mauer, Twins open Target Field, top Red Sox 5-2
- Brazil, US sign accord on military cooperation
- Police arrest 3 in fatal US. mall shooting
- Prison fighting kills 7 inmates in Venezuela
- 3 crew dead in Navy plane crash in Georgia
- Sisters of producer's wife turn to LA prosecutors
- Mexico, US agree to working group on trucking
- American League Leaders
- Chile's copper giant announces record investment
- Godoy Cruz, Argentinos Juniors on top
- Argentine Results
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- U.S. helicopter sale to Taiwan to be finalized in May
- Economic Daily News: New NHI plan too much like 'Robin Hood'
- Two French awarded for promoting Taiwan-France cultural exchanges
- Johnson scores 31 to help Hawks beat Bucks 104-96
- Costa Rica leader calls for Honduras return to OAS
- ADB: Asia economies rebound, need to adjust policy
- Honda to lease electric scooters from December
- Protesters demand immediate Parliament dissolution
- Chinese mayor to visit Taiwan to promote agricultural exchanges
- Dubai jails 2 for 25 years over Chechen slaying
- Dubai gives two men 25 years for Chechen slaying
- German bishop admits to mistake on finances
- Infosys says quarterly profit grew 8.7 pct
- Pujols powers Cards past Astros in home opener
- Brazil rancher guilty in US nun's murder
- 3 dead as suspected rebels attack Philippine town
- China puts duties on US, Russian electrical steel
- Oil falls to near $84, extending 5 days of losses
- Father wages court battle against funeral protests
- Free-speech group flags First Amendment violations
- Supporters of Kyrgyzstan's deposed president rally
- European abuse hot lines log jump in calls
- Israeli forces, Gaza militants clash near border
- Russians' outpouring of emotion touches Poles
- Asian shares fall as yearlong rally takes breather
- Japan says China subs, warships came near Okinawa
- Talk of the day -- KMT sets tune for corporate income tax
- Brazilian rancher guilty in US nun's murder
- 20 injured as Indonesian airplane skids off runway
- 9 dead as suspected rebels attack Philippine town
- Conservatives prepare to fight Obama on court pick
- National League Leaders
- Israeli forces strike Gaza militants, 1 dead
- Barrier Reef damage 'severe' from ship grounding
- Commercial Times: Will financial minister defend his policy?
- 4 Afghan policemen killed in roadside bombing
- Homeowners making sacrifices in tough economy
- 2 dead after stabbing rampage near S. China school
- Red Cross: 8 staff kidnapped in eastern Congo
- Infosys says quarterly profit up 8.7 percent
- Top ex-WaMu executives come before Congress
- Zale among wave of jewelers opposed to Alaska mine
- Business with Israel pays off in Jordan
- Union official: Stern to leave Service Employees
- Kyrgyz leader must come to capital or face arrest
- Tesh confirms book report, says he dated Oprah
- Afghan officials want to direct more foreign aid
- Malaysian gets flogging for acid attack on wife
- Mother testifies at hearing in Nev. ax attack case
- Army truck collision in Egypt kills 1 soldier
- 9 dead as suspected rebels attack Philippine town
- US diplomat criticizes Australia's Web filter
- Taipei, Kaohsiung zoos exchange animals
- Taiwan share prices close lower
- UK's Cameron: public must help revitalize economy
- Greece to auction (EURO)1.2 billion in T-Bills
- Greece to auction euro1.2 billion in T-Bills
- The demise of Hollywood heir Cameron Douglas
- NKorea shutter SKorean assets at tourist resort
- First witness to testify in Karadzic trial
- US helps LVMH sales rise 11 percent in Q1
- Astronauts take 3rd, final spacewalk of mission
- New media recognized in Pulitzer competition
- Apple Daily: The right to choose one's surname
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- Body of Poland's First Lady returned home
- Swiss court rejects Gadhafi's reparation demand
- Pakistani villagers claim many civilians slain
- Thai protesters vow more rallies unless PM resigns
- HK pro-democracy legislators boycott China trip
- China shares mixed ahead of futures trade
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei Forex
- Strike by separatists shuts down Indian Kashmir
- Lower corporate tax will encourage Taishang to return: premier
- Iran doubts China would back new Iran sanctions
- Asian shares fall as yearlong rally takes breather
- Papal aide: pope need not comment each abuse case
- 'Taipei Culture Week' to be held during World Expo Shanghai in June
- Official claims Pakistan strike kills 71 civilians
- 9 dead as Muslim militants attack Philippine city
- 5 hurt in Cathay Pacific emergency landing
- Taiwan to open innovation research zone
- Female knuckleballer Yoshida emulates Wakefield
- Karadzic genocide trial to hear from 1st witness
- IEA: OPEC had first big drop in output in a year
- China says military ties with US still suspended
- Body of Poland's First Lady returns home
- The day the music died: Somali Islamists ban songs
- Victory rejects Dortmund bid for keeper
- 8 hurt in Cathay Pacific emergency landing
- Oil falls below $84, extending 5 days of losses
- China eases home grown tech purchase rule
- Dollar steady against euro at $1.3583
- Former Northern Rock executives fined, banned
- Greece sells (EURO)1.2 billion in T-Bills
- Greece sells euro1.2 billion in T-Bills
- Environmentalists call for ban on seal products from Canada
- French fin min says Greek plan removes doubts
- NKorea shutters SKorean assets at tourist resort
- Kroenke to try and buy rest of St. Louis Rams
- Serbia to mourn Polish officials killed in crash
- Taiwan gets new prosecutor general
- Greece sells (EURO)1.2 billion in T-Bills
- Greece sells euro1.2 billion in T-Bills
- At least 3 dead in US Navy plane crash
- Nokia launches cheaper smart phones
- ECFA early harvest list will not be disclosed to DPP
- World markets lower as Alcoa disappoints
- Serena Williams gets wild card for Italian Open
- UN protests Zambia's deportation of Congo refugees
- Ma calls Solomon Islands tribal chief in wake of earthquake
- Tevez: Manchester City was wrong to fire Hughes
- Pakistan strike kills 71 civilians, official says
- China's Hu rebuffs Obama on yuan
- Greece sells (EURO)1.56 billion in T-Bills
- Greece sells euro1.56 billion in T-Bills
- Bodies of all dead US miners recovered
- Taiwanese AMC scores drop; still above world average
- Novartis says trial drug cuts MS relapses
- Foreign investment in Romania down
- NYC exhibit tells story of activist Helen Keller
- 3 Afghan women killed in militant mortar fire
- Bodies of all dead recovered from US mine
- Consumer Reports calls Lexus GX460 unsafe
- Tears as body of Poland's first lady returns home
- Gov't urged to address trade mark, patent infringement issue
- UK: Ex-Bosnian leader to face extradition hearing
- 11 dead as Muslim militants attack Philippine city
- MOFA probing alleged slavery in Costa Rica involving Taiwanese
- NTU, Fudan University jointly open EMBA class
- Papal aide: pope need not comment each abuse case
- 2-mile scar on Barrier Reef after ship grounding
- Stock futures fall, point to lower opening
- Former Northern Rock executives fined, banned
- Baghdad bombing kills 3; TV reporter wounded
- Players, coaches demand inquiry into Wembley pitch
- Pakistan airstrike kills 71 civilians: official
- Nokia launches cheaper smart phones
- Domenech frets over player form ahead of World Cup
- Bakieyv says he'll go if security guaranteed
- Innovative, eye-catching tactics at auto parts show
- Rock wallaby gets safe haven in Australia
- Austrian diocese to show abuse claims to officials
- Malaysia's Perodua sees sales rising 5.6 percent
- UK's Cameron: Public must help revitalize economy
- Pope's birthplace hit with obscene graffiti
- Ambassador says US shares outrage over boy
- Italy coach Lippi to start observing Amauri
- Thai tensions give way to New Year celebrations
- Barcelona's Iniesta out for a month
- Sgt. convicted in case that grew from Army suicide
- Poland's president to be buried Sunday in Krakow
- Police: US teen told blacks to leave Whole Foods
- Animal conservation's Indy Prize names 6 finalists
- Jon, Kate have May 25 court hearing over custody
- Kyrgyz leader says he'll go if security guaranteed
- Oil falls below $84; fifth fall in a row
- Monte Carlo Masters Results
- Organizers: SAfrica missed African champs deadline
- Review: Fleming, 6 tenors lead rare Rossini at Met
- Arsenal's Van Persie to return after 5 months out
- Taiwan operators display WiMAX applications at trade show
- Poland's president to be buried Sunday in Krakow
- Brazil, US sign accord on military cooperation
- US trade deficit widens to $39.7 billion
- Roadside bomb blasts kill 6 Afghan security forces
- Kyrgyz president will go if security guaranteed
- Leaders focus on keeping nukes from terrorists
- Demjanjuk casts himself as a victim of Hitler
- Israeli couple finds $20 million lottery ticket
- Avon suspends 4 executives in probe
- Tourism in France drops 6 percent in 2009
- Incumbent might be drafted by KMT to run for Taichung mayor
- The day the music died: Somali Islamists ban songs
- Man with cleaver rampages near China school, 2 die
- Iran doubts China would back new Iran sanctions
- Players, coaches demand inquiry into Wembley pitch
- Shahid Afridi appeals PCB fine for ball tampering
- Israeli forces strike Gaza militants, 2 dead
- Somali Islamic militants ban music on airwaves
- February trade deficit increases to $39.7 billion
- Kyrgyz president will go if security guaranteed
- Facebook unveils revamped online safety site
- Grammys back in February for 2011
- Avon suspends 4 executives in probe
- Brief hearing scheduled in Christmas bomb case
- 12 dead as Muslim militants attack Philippine city
- Israeli court allows Arab author to go to Lebanon
- ADB says Bangladesh grows by 5.5 percent in 2010
- George Strait's latest hit sets a Billboard record
- Telecom Italia profit down 27 percent
- Ex-Latvian president offers political insights
- Obama: Risks of nuclear attack have risen
- China Southern swings back to profit for 2009
- Ex-President Carter cites problems in Sudan
- Climate group: EU needs billions for clean power
- Consumer Reports calls Lexus GX 460 unsafe
- Vietnam confirms 2 bird flu cases; 11 quarantined
- Stocks fall early as Alcoa results come up short
- UEFA examines Italy's Euro 2016 bid
- Cilic into 3rd round at Monte Carlo Masters
- Afridi, Khan appeal sanctions from Australian tour
- AA flight making emergency landing in Iceland
- Egypt: Protesters criticize ruler, demand change
- Pop Idol creator quits as Brand Beckham director
- Lufthansa sees rising passenger and cargo level
- Israeli couple finds $20 million lottery ticket
- AA flight makes emergency landing in Iceland
- Improving cross-strait ties will not affect ties with Paraguay
- 3K sector to see foreign labor ratio increase
- Bosnian president harshly criticizes Serbia
- Kyrgyzstan interim leader says US base will stay
- Polish freedom icon Anna Walentynowicz dead at 80
- Dollar falls as Greece sells bonds, Alcoa misses
- German police secure their largest cocaine haul
- Greece raises (EURO)1.56B, insists won't tap aid
- Greece raises euro1.56B, insists won't tap aid
- Ex-WaMu CEO defends bank's actions before failure
- Lel withdraws from London Marathon due to injury
- Twitter to have paid tweets show up in searches
- Swede who flew jets without a license fined
- Cocaine bust on fake Dakar rally truck
- World markets lower as Alcoa fails to excite
- Italy counting on Platini's honesty for Euro 2016
- Obama honors Polish president at nuclear summit
- US: No troops flights for now through Kyrgyzstan
- Red Cross: 8 staff kidnapped in eastern Congo
- Spanish court shelves Israeli probe
- Hamas says group wants to maintain cease-fire
- Lakers, Knicks, Timberwolves come back to Europe
- Stocks trade mixed after Alcoa results fall short
- Nigerian youth march to demand clean elections
- Ex-WaMu CEO defends bank's actions before failure
- Bangladesh approves nuke power deal with Russia
- Possible showdown over innovation bill: legislative speaker
- Dubai repays first installment of $635M loan
- Ryanair: Boeing won't scrap toilets for seats
- Svindal's coach Arnesen leaves Norway ski team
- CLA opposes delinking of foreign laborer wages to minimum wage
- African army chiefs meet on desert terrorism
- Norway court reduces Bosnian's war crimes sentence
- African army chiefs unite against desert terrorism
- Nile nations at loggerheads ahead of meeting
- Kyrgyzstan interim leader says US base will stay
- Official: influential US labor leader to step down
- Poland mourns as president and wife lie in state
- Moggi goes on offensive in Italian scandal
- Palestinians seen as weaning themselves from aid
- Bret Michaels has emergency appendectomy in Texas
- SKorea to host next nuclear summit
- Camp Nou to host Spain's Copa del Rey final
- Small businesses still searching for the recovery
- Organizers: SAfrica missed African champs deadline
- FIFA: Morumbi is ready to host group games at WCup
- Spanish court shelves Israeli probe
- Church in Sweden gets 2 new child abuse reports
- Portsmouth meltdown heaps shame on Premier League
- China cools U.S. hopes of Iran sanctions breakthrough: report
- First lady Kaczynska's body returns to grief-stricken Poland
- Legislature approves Huang as Taiwan's top prosecutor
- Chen calls for release of his father
- ECFA early harvest list will not be disclosed to DPP
- U.S. helicopter sale to Taiwan to be finalized in May
- NTU, Fudan jointly open EMBA class
- Taiwan to open innovation research zone
- Taiwan plans second cut to corporate tax this year
- Unwrapping the runbing: a tale of Ching Ming
- DOH fines hospital for health insurance fraud
- MOFA investigates reports about abuse on ship in Costa Rica
- Taiwan to return to World Expo after 40 years
- Environmentalists call for ban on seal products from Canada
- 2 Frenchmen awarded for promoting Taiwan-France cultural exchanges
- Mom not talking about adopted Russian boy
- New media recognized in the latest Pulitzer competition
- Astronauts take 3rd, final spacewalk of mission
- Tesh confirms book report,
'I dated Oprah'
- 8 Red Cross staff kidnapped in eastern Congo
- U.S. acts as though it seeks regime change in Israel
- Taiwan needs boost in creativity, not more cuts in taxes
- Kyrgyz leader must come to capital or face arrest: opposition
- U.S. diplomat criticizes Australia's Web filter
- N.Korea shutter S.Korean assets at tourist resort
- 9 dead as suspected rebels attack Philippine town
- Malaysian gets flogging for acid attack on wife
- Stabbing rampage kills 2 in S.China
- Shanghai aims for a world class fair
- Pakistan rock renaissance defies dwindling concerts
- Conan O'Brien to make cable TV his new home
- Mexico: Producer stays free pending forensic tests
- Russell Crowe gets Hollywood star
- 'Clash' fights off 'Date Night' to top box office
- Cameron: Amazon dam dispute a real-life 'Avatar'
- Sources: Jacqueline Kennedy interviews to be published in 2011
- State: Pamela Anderson owes US$493K in tax
- River Seine is star of first Impressionist festival
- Obama presses Hu on yuan exchange rate
- ADB urges China to make yuan more flexible
- Taiwan's Evergreen to more than double container fleet
- Greece tests markets with T-bill issue after EU backup
- Chinese ship 'gouged two-mile scar' in Great Barrier Reef
- Bling is back as Louis Vuitton reports sales surge
- IEA raises oil demand forecast, warns of market overheating
- Samsung Electronics seeks lead in washing machine market
- Honda unveils zero-emission electric scooter
- China Eastern in talks with all three global alliances
- China Southern Airlines swings back to profit in 2009
- Hotel Royal Taipei presents
almonds Mother's Day cake
- To bid a soft and sweet farewell
feast at Caesar Park Hotel Taipei
- Royal Taipei launches feast
packages in honor of teachers
- SIA marks launch of A330-300 services to Taipei
- Strong growth in China market continues to lead SEYI's 2010 recovery
- Taiwan's Taiex falls 1.1 percent
- Dow closes above 11,000 for first time in 18 months
- Oil prices extend declines on demand concerns in Asia
- U.S. dollar falls against yen as Japan economic concerns ease
- New euro fears push Asian markets lower
- Bar-hopping in Nashville with no 'Hee-Haw' hangover
- Romantic getaways on the cheap
- Johnson scores 31 to help Hawks beat Bucks 104-96
- Mickelson enjoys major wins on and off the course
- Flavio Briatore gets birthday present as truce is declared
- Manny proposes multi-national home run derby in Taiwan
- Twins top Red Sox 5-2
- Togo's Adebayor retires from international duty
- Taiwan activists want to rally 1 million protesters against ECFA with China on June 6
- CPBL: Chang’s career-first walk-off single upsets Uni-President, Bulls beat the Lions 4:3 in 10th
- Japanese call for IPR protection for porn
- Taiwan Justice Ministry corrected over fugitive KMT politician
- Taiwan prosecutors indict fugitive Kolin ex-chairman
- Taiwan lawmakers want tougher earthquake safety at nuclear plants
- Palestinians seen slowly weaning from aid
- Israelis claim $20 million lottery 4 months late
- State to limit abortions because of 'fetal pain'
- Barcelona Ladies Open Results
- Lakers, Knicks, Timberwolves to play in Europe
- Michelle Obama visits quake-ravaged Haiti
- SKorea to host next nuclear summit
- Liquor store bombed in Baghdad, killing 3
- Nigerian youth march to demand clean elections
- Hardline Somali militants ban music on airwaves
- Egypt: Protesters criticize ruler, demand change
- British Army probes bomb threat in NIreland town
- Elizabeth Berkley writing self-help book
- Demjanjuk casts himself as a victim of Hitler
- Twitter to have paid tweets show up in searches
- Israeli stores pull book attacking settlers
- John Sayles has book deal for historical novel
- Chrysler and NASA sign technology deal
- Oil price slide continues for fifth straight day
- Israel hits Gaza militants, at least 2 dead
- Most stocks drop after Alcoa results fall short
- Swede who flew jet with no license gets light fine
- France: Driving instructor busted for speeding
- Ford Americas chief says 1Q revenues, demand up
- Arab Bank says Israel has cleared it of terrorism
- Cilic into 3rd round at Monte Carlo Masters
- Bosnian president harshly criticizes Serbia
- Israel to its citizens to get out of Sinai now
- Patti LaBelle to get honorary degree in US
- Israel tells its citizens to get out of Sinai now
- Family Circle Cup Results
- Police: Dad left kids in car for strip club visit
- UK: Hundreds of pet guinea pigs killed in fire
- Gates criticizes leak of Iraq killings
- SAfrican police seize fake WCup football shirts
- Tobacco co. to pay Canadian govts $323 million
- Pakistan airstrike kills many civilians: witnesses
- US Amb.: Americans share outrage over stranded boy
- German air traffic controllers to strike next week
- Pakistani airstrike kills many civilians: official
- Gates: Options to Kyrgyzstan air base aren't great
- Kyrgyz interim leader tells AP US base will stay
- Troubling rise in serious hospital infection in US
- Yo-Yo Ma's Silk Road moving from RI to Harvard
- Rome derby start moved up for security reasons
- US Treasury imposes sanctions on Somali militants
- US: No troops flights for now through Kyrgyzstan
- Corn-based ethanol doubles its efforts
- Vinci opens defense by ousting Rezai in Barcelona
- Case of stabbed Ecuadorean heading to US jury
- European statesmen sign nuclear dangers statement
- 1964 Jackie Kennedy interviews to be published
- 1913 Lincoln film found in US barn cleanup
- France backs Israel, urges new Iran sanctions
- 18-year-old Afghan woman slain in campaign of fear
- US jury orders Boy Scouts to pay man $1.4M
- Adamczak uses free pass to reach R2 in Charleston
- Hatoyama and Obama discuss US base relocation
- Karadzic genocide trial hears from 1st witness
- Israel tells its citizens to get out of Sinai now
- US, Russia ink plutonium deal
- Queen Elizabeth II names new Bahamas gov. general
- Israeli stores pull book criticizing settlers
- US jury orders Boy Scouts to pay man $1.4M
- Lebanese mark war's outbreak with political soccer
- US state to limit abortions because of fetal pain
- Egypt says Nile sharing meeting fails
- Ex-President Carter welcomes Sudan vote extension
- German air traffic controllers to strike next week
- Astronauts take 3rd, final spacewalk; valve stuck
- US general: Troop surge on track despite upheaval
- Summit: Global effort required to protect nukes
- Obama to go to Poland for funeral of president
- Fewer US doctors may bring new roles for nurses
- Michelle Obama visits quake-ravaged Haiti
- Feds give defense evidence in Christmas bomb case
- French general tried on child pornography charges
- Suit blames deaths on housing site in California
- GM names medical school professor to board
- US jury finds Boy Scouts negligent in sex case
- Summit: Global effort required on nuclear material
- US gives defense evidence in Christmas bomb case
- Women wary of 'socially inept' US judge's defense
- Summit urges acceptance of nuclear terrorism pact
- World Series flag raised at new Yankee Stadium
- Ex-WaMu execs defend bank's actions before failure
- Blue Jays give $10M, 4-year deal to Cuban prospect
- Trump Entertainment: Less debt, more Ivanka
- Unicredit board approves Italy reorganization
- Major champions from '09 struggling
- Gates criticizes leak of Iraq killings
- Oil settles near $84 as price slide continues
- Spanish Football Results
- French general gets light sentence for child porn
- Report: Fatigue likely played role in US crash
- Valladolid beats Sevilla 2-1 in Spanish league
- Stocks end higher on expectations for Intel
- Dutch Football Results
- Spain's footballers call off wage strike
- Summit urges acceptance of nuke terrorism treaty
- US state sues to keep site for nuclear waste
- CNN chief defends its formula of non-biased news
- US students find Palin contract in trash
- Boston tea rally has glaring absence: Scott Brown
- Kuun recalled to Bulls team for 50th Super cap
- Communique of Nuclear Security Summit
- Intel 1Q profit nearly quadruples from a year ago
- Rio's Christ the Redeemer closed after rains
- Communist Cuba to privatize some hair salons
- Dollar lower as Greece sells bonds, Alcoa misses
- Twente loses 1-0 at AZ in Dutch league
- IMF report: Capital controls have limited role
- Angel Cappa new River Plate coach
- Scottish Football Results
- Cagliari fires coach Allegri
- Jackson doctor's license restricted in Texas
- Global Hawk takes off on scientific flight
- Italian Football Results
- HBO's new drama 'Treme' renewed for 2nd season
- Obama: world safer because of nuclear conference
- Inter advances to Italian Cup final
- Mexico: Drug violence has killed 22,700 since 2006
- Obama: Accord on nuclear materials within 4 years
- Activists, officials laud verdict in nun's death
- Sarkozy proposes international nuclear court
- Irish Catholic cardinal falls ill, hospitalized
- English Football Results
- Chelsea beats Bolton to go 4 points clear
- Petition drive urges Russia not to halt adoptions
- Big Brazilian retail groups to review deal
- Grains, sugar rise on hopes of better demand
- Obama: China following through on Iran penalties
- 2 Italian missionaries found dead in Venezuela
- Interest rates mostly fall after Alcoa results
- Rio's Christ the Redeemer closed after rains
- Study: Malpractice worries help drive health costs
- As losses slow, big banks eye big profits in Q1
- Angel Cappa new River Plate coach
- British Army dismantles car bomb in NIreland town
- Twitter finally feathers its nest with advertising
- Jankovic avoids upset in Family Circle Cup opener
- Monaco beats Lens 1-0 to reach French Cup final
- US prosecutor asks pope's help to return priest
- 1st moon landing page sells for $152,000 in NYC
- Portuguese Football Results
- Celtic beats Motherwell 2-1
- Michelle Obama visits earthquake-ravaged Haiti
- Benfica beats Sporting 2-0 in Portuguese league
- 1st moon landing page sells for $152,000 in NYC
- Woods sends in entry form for US Open
- A rise in China's currency would have slow impact
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Some oil drilling in Venezuela slowed by protests
- Valladolid beats Sevilla 2-1 in Spanish league
- General Mills to cut sodium in some products
- Obama: US can't force Mideast peace deal
- World Series champs win home opener
- Confinement sought for US man who spread HIV
- Obama says nuke summit made US, world more secure
- Business leader urges government monitoring
- A Phil-good Masters for Mickelson
- Obama: China joining UN talks on Iran sanctions
- World Golf Glance
- Oregon man awarded $1.4M in Boy Scouts sex case
- Police: NZ man at strip club leaves baby in car
- Toyota to temporarily halt sales of Lexus GX460
- Obama says US cannot force Mideast peace deal
- Warrants issued, again, for Randy Quaid, wife
- US Catholic church moving faster on abuse cases
- Republicans object to financial regulations
- Business leader urges government monitoring
- Officials: 4 believed dead in US Navy plane crash
- AP, ABC News win journalism awards
- UN reluctant to pull out Congo peacekeepers
- Sarkozy proposes trying countries selling nukes
- Teen's hate crime stabbing case heading to jury
- UK's Brown: Should have regulated banks more
- Toyota to temporarily halt sales of Lexus GX 460
- UN reluctant to pull out Congo peacekeepers
- Mexico: drug violence has killed 22,700 since 2006
- Medvedev praises Obama for nuclear summit
- Honduran army to help combat violent crime wave
- Group urges Colombia to probe journalist's death
- US state approves landmark abortion laws
- Mexico's House OKs anti-obesity plan for schools
- Obama addresses deteriorating Somalia security
- State sues to stop US from abandoning nuclear site
- Opening statements begin for alleged B-2 spy
- Salazar unveils Arctic drilling research plan
- Chelsea beats Bolton, moves ahead in standings
- Obama revives capsule from canceled moon program
- Wladimir Klitschko calls out Haye for title fight
- 1913 Abraham Lincoln film found in US barn cleanup
- Ex-mine official to lead probe of US blast
- Many nations will miss goals to cut child deaths
- Inquest begins in old shooting by US professor
- Singapore's GDP soars 32 percent in first quarter
- The best of the latest books on Latin cuisines
- News sites funded by think tanks take root
- Celebrity chefs lead the charge for healthier food
- FDIC weighs changes in its fees for big banks
- Western Chinese province struck by 6.9 earthquake
- China wants Iran's energy trade protected
- Coca Colla: Bolivian soft drink hits the streets
- Pastry chefs, rising stars of the culinary world
- Calorie labeling could lead to healthier fast food
- Barnhart, de Ferran head new IndyCar committee
- Latin flavors add pep to cocktail trend
- Isabel Toledo creates shoe line for Payless
- Oil from Barrier Reef crash washes up on sanctuary
- Ore. mom pleads guilty in death of 4-year-old son
- Singapore's GDP soars 32 percent in first quarter
- TV actress Kate Walsh finalizes divorce in LA
- Rickey Minor replacing Eubanks on 'Tonight Show'
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Calif. to investigate group behind Palin speech
- Oklahoma lawmaker changes tone of militia support
- Mexican bishops ask forgiveness of abuse victims
- AP source: Goldman Sachs dropped bid for Liverpool
- Michelle Obama arrives in Mexico
- Summit endorses Obama goal on nuclear security
- Democrat front-runner wins US House race
- Asian markets higher early after Wall Street gains
- Chicago poet who helped found black press dies
- Intel profit nearly quadruples; IT spending strong
- China Times: A clear explanation on ECFA
- Guatemala says drug investigator tipped off cartel
- Democratic front-runner wins US House race
- NASA begins science flights with robotic jet
- Oilers win lottery for 1st pick in NHL draft
- Thai protesters stay put but cancel 'offensive'
- U.S. dollar opens flat in Taipei trading
- Opening statements begin in Hawaii spy trial
- HK paper misidentifies Chinese leader as dissident
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Pohang, Gamba join qualifiers in ACL's 2nd round
- Strong quake in western China's Qinghai kills 67
- Chavez raises sword before militia loyalists
- Mexico hotel staff talk on producer's wife's death
- Nine moderate quakes hit Taitung in eastern Taiwan
- Strong quake in western China's Qinghai kills 67
- Deportivo Quito, Universidad close in on last 16
- Briggs stops Pedro in 28 seconds
- Hong Kong proposes limited political reform
- `Twilight' series on list of challenged books
- Chhetri makes debut for Wizards in loss to Rapids
- Ring it on: World Series champs win home opener
- White House to host Olympic athletes next week
- Dodgers get 4 homers in 9-5 win over D'backs
- Missing 11-year-old girl found in Florida swamp
- US mom pleads guilty in death of 4-year-old son
- TransAsia Airways to resume Taipei-Kaohsiung flights May 1
- Fed boss has bittersweet message on recovery, jobs
- Oil rises above $84, breaking 5-day losing streak
- Greece looking for May respite in crisis
- Watchdog: Obama foreclosure plan leaves many out
- Talk of the day -- Interviews with President Ma
- Korean Air says sales up but delays profit report
- Michelle Obama launches intl agenda on Mexico tour
- TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Asian markets mostly rise on strong Intel results
- TV report: Quake in western China kills 300
- Tiny Tokelau declares 11th Pacific whale sanctuary
- TUESDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Lexus GX 460 rated 'do not buy,' Toyota halts sale
- Economic Daily News: A big gamble on innovation bill
- Thai protesters to consolidate forces in Bangkok
- 2 drown in river during Hindu festival in India
- Swimming Australia clears ex-head coach
- Macquarie Group to buy AIG aircraft portfolio
- Strong quake in western China's Qinghai kills 300
- Vatican goes into damage control mode over abuse
- Military asserts right to return cyber attacks
- Opposition bigwig to contest special Malaysia poll
- Cyclone kills 29 people in eastern India
- Analysis: Nuclear summit signals new mindset
- Argentina tries probing crimes of Franco's Spain
- FACT CHECK: Obama skips fine print in nuke speech
- China raises fuel prices as economy steams ahead
- Cyclist sues newspaper over drug cheat claims
- Malaysia's Anwar loses bid to discredit accuser
- Even with low inflation households still squeezed
- Cyclone kills 31 people in eastern India
- Surprise in Intel 1Q: Corporate PC spending up
- Red Bull ready to stamp dominance at Shanghai
- Attorney says Octuplets mom to appear on Oprah
- Two men arrested in China snake attack
- Sunni cleric killed in Baghdad shooting
- Lakers wrap up home schedule with win over Kings
- Japanese porn makers demand cash from Taiwanese
- Taiwan share prices close higher
- US woman to be tried in baby ripped from womb case
- Daimler sees sales, revenue increasing in 2010
- Countrymen Rinne, Niemi reach first NHL playoffs
- Moody's raises SKorea's credit rating
- Taiwan downgrades travel alert for Bangkok to orange
- Line Test
- Dubai builder, Abu Dhabi fund scrap planned deal
- Organizers agree to more SAfricans at WCup concert
- Filipino troops chase militants after deadly raid
- Cargo plane crashes in Mexico, 5 crew dead
- Tea Party Express returns to its roots in Boston
- Iceland evacuates hundreds amid volcano fears
- Euro up against the dollar at $1.3634
- Police arrest 2 from ship that crashed on reef
- Taiwan remains closed to Chinese white-collar workers: minister
- Iceland evacuates hundreds near restless volcano
- China shares rise ahead of 1Q economic data
- Poland in mourning, new election date to be set
- Anthony Flew, once a prominent atheist, dies at 87
- Death toll in China earthquake climbs to 400
- Taiwan should drop 'politics of hate': KMT official
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei Forex
- Quake in western China kills 400, buries more
- WBC suspends father of Japanese boxer
- After warning, hundreds of Israelis flee Sinai
- Discarded Palin contract sparks California probe
- Tuesday's Sports In Brief
- DPP's anti-ECFA arguments flawed: premier
- 2 from ship that smashed Australian reef arrested
- Black empowerment law delayed in Zimbabwe
- Kyrgyz opposition says it may talk with president
- Eurozone industrial production in another big rise
- Indonesia detains 30 migrants headed to Australia
- Iraq to establish 4th state oil company
- Lawmakers agree on NT$54 billion dredging project
- UK polls show race narrowing ahead of key debate
- ASML profits double in Q1 on strong sales
- DPP's corporate income tax rate has no solid basis: PM
- Police: Cyclone kills 56 people in India
- Matsui returns for ring _ a fake & a real one
- Move to make surname changes easier takes step forward
- Dubai builder, Abu Dhabi fund scrap planned deal
- Organizers agree to more SAfricans at WCup concert
- Iceland evacuates hundreds near volcano
- Indonesia police fire tear gas at protesters
- Karadzic says first witness against him is biased
- Cargo plane crashes in Mexico, 4 crew dead
- Cyclone kills 56 people in eastern India
- KMT begins surveys for Kaohsiung, Tainan hopefuls
- UBS defends bonuses, plan to absolve former heads
- Poll: Germans want troops home from Afghanistan
- Former China police chief gets death in gang case
- Kyrgyz opposition says it may talk with president
- Aid to poor nations still not enough, report says
- Greece looking for May respite in crisis
- Black empowerment law delayed in Zimbabwe
- Eurozone industrial production in another big rise
- Hamas orders Gaza smuggling tunnels shut
- 4th nuclear plant will not be ready by 2011 national day: Taipower
- Britain's third party vows to prioritize deficit
- EU takes Greece to court over shipyard aid
- Intel earnings give world markets a boost
- Cyclone kills 68 people in eastern India
- Boy Scouts sex trial shifts to punitive damages
- Taiwan orchestra to share the stage with Bocelli in May
- Clarification: Palestinians-Sex Scandal story
- 3 drown in river during Hindu festival in India
- France wins EU OK for grants to Airbus suppliers
- TSMC expects global semiconductor industry to grow 22% in 2010
- Daimler sees dividend in 2010 as sales increase
- WORLD at 1000 GMT
- Pope praying for victims of earthquake in China
- 2 arrested from ship that smashed Australian reef
- Kenya bookshops refuse politically sensitive books
- EU warns Portugal to ready extra budget cuts
- US fugitive caught by police in Hungary
- Tomb protest turns bloody in Indonesia capital
- OPEC: Demand for crude down this year
- As Poland mourns, leaders ponder new election
- Taiwan ready to deliver relief aid to quake-hit Chinese province
- ECFA meant to make Taiwan a 'duty-free shop': president
- Dutch court acquits nurse of killing patients
- Review: `Joneses' offers clever, if slim satire
- Six Nations 2011 kicks off on a Friday
- Primark withdraws padded bikini bras for kids
- EU calls for tougher budget sanctions
- Iceland evacuates hundreds as volcano erupts again
- US forces leave Afghanistan's Korengal Valley
- Britain's third party vows to prioritize deficit
- Stauffer quits as Swedish men's Alpine ski coach
- UBS defends bonuses, plan to absolve former heads
- Monte Carlo Masters Results
- Stock futures rise after upbeat Intel results
- Porn film copyright hinges on court ruling: official
- Israeli FM visits Romania
- Britain holds 1st televised election debates
- A look at leaders coming to Poland's state funeral
- Hamas orders Gaza smuggling tunnels shut
- Chinese officials: Foreign investors face problems
- Germany says it needs law to free up aid to Greece
- Bulgaria drops plan to bid for Youth Winter Games
- 3 finalists in international technology prize
- Congo's army says Spanish hostage has been freed
- Thais rally in Bangkok to oppose Red Shirts
- 2011 Six Nations Schedule
- Anti-ECFA groups hope for 1 million at protest
- Oil up to near $85, breaking 5-day losing streak
- JPMorgan Chase earns $3.3B in Q1 on strong trading
- Czech retain team to face Italy in Fed Cup semis
- German GDP to rise 1.7 percent in 2010
- Sunni cleric, 2 others killed in Baghdad attacks
- Lawyer: same gun killed Russian judge, journalist
- Cyclone kills 76 people in eastern India
- Djokovic reaches 3rd round at Monte Carlo Masters
- EU calls for tougher budget rules
- Portugal raises $2.72B in successful bond auction
- Bank of America taps ex-Northrop exec for CFO post
- DPP legislators voice support for Tsai's re-election bid
- Trezeguet ruled out against Inter
- Abu Dhabi names new head to leading sovereign fund
- Expert: Demjanjuk ID appears authentic
- Police suspect young US school student had heroin
- Politics of aid seen in clash over maternal deaths
- Michelle Obama launches solo agenda on Mexico tour
- AP Sportlight
- Acting president extends Poland's Afghan mission
- Spanish lawyers arrested for alleged ETA links
- Cyclone kills 85 people in eastern India
- Shippers: China sending gasoline to Iran
- Premier Wu: Time not ripe for cross-strait political talks
- Taiwan mulling WTO complaint against Canada over textile tariffs
- Malik appeals ban, fine by PCB for ill discipline
- Italy seelcts usual lineup for Fed Cup semifinal
- Italy selects usual lineup for Fed Cup semifinal
- March retail sales rise for third straight month
- US consumer prices up slight 0.1 percent in March
- Sunni cleric, 4 others killed in Baghdad attacks
- US stock futures rise on Intel, JPMorgan results
- Campaign, TV program to promote ocean preservation
- Palestinians: Settlers vandalized West Bank mosque
- March retail sales rise for third month in US
- 3 finalists in international technology prize
- EU warns Portugal to ready extra budget cuts
- Croatian President apologizes to Bosnia
- Columbia gets film rights to Larsson books
- NASA still struggling with stuck valve in space
- Malik appeals ban, fine by PCB for ill discipline
- Brazilian crooner still looking for perfect song
- Retail sales up in March; consumer prices tame
- Lebanese man returns from Israel after release
- Consumer prices up slight 0.1 percent in March
- Tomb of ancient scribe unearthed in Egypt
- Apple delays international iPad launch again
- Dutch court acquits nurse of killing patients
- China to send Iran gasoline as UN mulls sanctions
- Abu Dhabi names new head to leading sovereign fund
- Gazprom says it will boost output in next 3 years
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Dollar slides on strong earnings, data
- Stocks rise on Intel, JPMorgan results
- Suspected Somali pirates flown to the Netherlands
- Cyclone kills 89 people in eastern India
- Spain opposition seeks official's resignation
- Bank of America taps ex-Northrop exec for CFO post
- Flexible diplomacy enhances Taiwan-US ties: minister
- Italy sending letter to Afghan leader over arrests
- 3 finalists in prize for technology breakthroughs
- Belgian newspaper runs special report on Taiwan
- Officials say 9/11-style plot in Iraq foiled
- Hundreds of pox-infected goats culled in Yunlin
- Bernanke confident in recovery; warns on deficit
- Business inventories up by most in nearly 2 years
- Officials: US missiles kill 4 in NW Pakistan
- Iceland evacuates hundreds as volcano erupts again
- Nadal, Djokovic in Monte Carlo Masters 3rd round
- England prop Vickery may return after 5 months out
- Semenya not in SAfrica team for African champs
- Yemen searching for radical US-born cleric
- Alleged Mafia killer on trial in Italy
- Thrashers fire coach as part of management shakeup
- Sports minister stresses importance of pro baseball
- Egypt shuns Nile sharing deal with African nations
- Simon Property boosts offer for General Growth
- Intel, JPMorgan earnings lift world markets
- Lancet: Sharp drop in maternal deaths worldwide
- German minister in Afghanistan to back mission
- Reports show more Americans feel economic recovery
- UK retailer withdraws padded bikini bras for kids
- IOC's Killy satisfied with Sochi progress
- Last US sardine cans being packed in Maine
- US military asserts right to return cyber attacks
- Tea party movement celebrates movement in Boston
- Suspected Somali pirates flown to the Netherlands
- Thrashers fire coach as part of management shakeup
- Czechs may try children as young as 10 for murder
- Official says US still hopes to capture bin Laden
- Aide: Obama wants to rein in Wall St. derivatives
- Picasso exhibit, auction scheduled in NY
- Expert: Demjanjuk ID appears authentic
- US senator: Time to 'pull the trigger' with Iran
- Helio's life takes nice turns in past year
- Vatican tamps down uproar over homosexual comment
- Package explodes at San Diego FedEx building
- Bernanke confident on recovery; warns on deficit
- Officials say Iraqi forces foil 9/11-style plot
- Abu Dhabi names new head for leading wealth fund
- Report: Oil supplies fall unexpectedly
- Greece jails 3 pending left-wing terror trial
- Lawyer: Free Kenyan from 'black hole' Guantanamo
- Columbia gets film rights to Larsson books
- Stocks rise on Intel, JPMorgan; S&P crosses 1,200
- EU wants tougher rules, warns Portugal on budget
- ASA: Semenya likely to release her test results
- Clemency sought for imprisoned UBS whistle-blower
- Rights group urges Ukraine to end police abuses
- Rio to build 10,000 houses for at-risk families
- Israeli officials say Syria gives Hezbollah Scuds
- Man on trial next week for hacked Palin e-mail
- Deliberations begin in NY immigrant killing trial
- Spain opposition wants resigning over judge rally
- Batteries blamed for blast at San Diego FedEx
- Driver says Russian boy looked normal
- Dutch nurse acquitted of being a mass murderer
- Jordan protests Israel's West Bank expulsion rule
- Obama calls for tighter control of derivatives
- No legal action in 'Jon & Kate' labor probe
- Former executive of J&J subsidiary jailed
- Congress approves debt relief measure for Haiti
- Croatian President apologizes to Bosnia
- US faces hurdles in aid spending in NW Pakistan
- US officials say Iran could get bomb in year
- Quake in western China kills 400
- Activists want 1 million in rallies against ECFA
- U.S. President Barack Obama's 2-day nuclear summit yields results he sought
- Ministry of Justice corrected over fugitive KMT politician Pai
- Fugitive Kolin ex-chairman indicted
- Lawmakers say they want tougher earthquake safety at nuclear plants
- Japanese call for IPR protection for porn
- Taiwan ready to deliver relief aid to quake-hit Qinghai
- Taiwan Orchestra to share the stage with Bocelli in May
- Lin Mei-hong seeks her own path in an intense art form
- Obama is expected to revive part of moon program
- Liberal activists compare Kagan with Miers
- As Poland mourns, leaders ponder new election
- Hamas to shut Gaza smuggling tunnels
- Primark removes padded bikini bras for children
- Mrs. Obama launches intl agenda on Mexico tour
- First lady finds hope during Haiti visit
- Astronauts mark anniversary of Apollo 13 drama
- 11-year-old girl missing for 4 days found alive
- Nuclear summit signals new mindset
- Nuclear summit a step forward but risks remain
- 1913 Abraham Lincoln film found in U.S. barn cleanup
- Tea party movement draws competing agendas, strategies
- Eubanks makes it official: He's leaving 'Tonight Show'
- Rickey Minor replacing Eubanks on 'Tonight Show'
- Chicago poet Rodgers who helped found black press dies
- Lopez welcomes O'Brien into TBS fold
- Review: Fleming, 6 tenors lead rare Rossini at Met
- Mexico hotel staff talk on producer wife's death
- Alas, poor Shakespeare: Conspiracy theories about the plays' authorship
- Toyota suspends sales of Lexus SUV after safety warning
- Korean Air operating profit surges on increased demand
- Moody's raises S.Korea's credit rating
- Twitter unveils advertisement plan in profit push
- Surprise in Intel 1Q: Corporate PC spending up
- Wal-Mart plans more 'big box' stores in India retail drive
- China raises fuel prices as economy steams ahead
- Starbucks planning huge expansion in China and Asia, say reports
- Q1 foreign direct investment up 7.7 percent in China
- Airbus names new Japan chief
- Daimler sees sales, revenue increasing
- Sheraton Taipei provides guests with digital information 24 hours a day
- ETS announces launching of scholarships in Taiwan
- Get rid of dark under the eye circles with Schwabe product
- IGI series gives stresses on growth at Jewelry Shanghai 2010
- QSL clinches well known brands as sponsors
- Taiwan's Taiex rises 0.8 percent
- U.S. stocks overcome early losses to finish above 11,000
- Oil prices rebound, stay above US$84
- Euro rises as strong Singapore data sparks risk-taking
- Intel earnings data lifts most Asian shares
- Naturalist discovers a wonderland of orchids in Ecuador
- Anelka puts Chelsea in control of title race
- Cilic passes Russian test, Tsonga makes winning debut
- Inter beat Fiorentina to keep treble hopes alive
- World Series champions win home opener
- Lakers wrap up home schedule with win over Kings
- Former world no. 1 Jankovic rallies to advance at Charleston tennis
- Taiwan court leaves Far Eastern Group in control of Sogo department stores
- Taiwan Legislature preparing Friday vote on innovation statutes
- Taiwan lawmakers call for competitive universities to face China challenge
- Switzerland will soon return funds ex-President to Taiwan: Reports
- Taiwan Health Minister to address WHA in Geneva
- Vatican tries to quell uproar over gay comment
- Oil prices jump after surprise drop in supplies
- Brown insists Charlotte is last coaching stop
- UK review panel clears 'Climategate' research unit
- Vuelta de Castilla and Leon Results
- Italy writes Karzai about Italian detainees
- China to build opera in Algiers
- US calls need fror Iran sanctions urgent
- Stauffer to train German Alpine ski women's team
- Ford debuts new traction control in 2011 Explorer
- US chooses only 3 players for Fed Cup semifinals
- Tomb protest turns deadly in Indonesia's capital
- UN: Rich nations must keep climate pledges
- Shareholders vent anger at UBS meeting
- Poland's post-crash sense of unity starts to fray
- Bos wins 1st stage of Vuelta de Castilla and Leon
- Retired priest suspended on 'vague allegations'
- Former Jerusalem mayor arrested in bribery scandal
- Retired US priest suspended on 'vague allegations'
- Dutch nurse acquitted of being a serial killer
- Fake bomb sent to Venezuelan consulate in Rio
- US officials: Usable Iran bomb not imminent
- Former Jerusalem mayor arrested in bribery scandal
- Iran announces batch of higher enriched uranium
- Rights group urges Ukraine to end police abuses
- AP-GfK Poll: standing slips for Obama, his party
- US Fed Cup spot held open for Williams sisters
- Bahamas gov't plans freedom of information bill
- NASA considering emergency spacewalk to fix valve
- `South Park' creators plan B'way musical for 2011
- IOC's Killy satisfied with Sochi progress
- France opposes Iranian's extradition to US
- Turkey wants details on proposed Iran sanctions
- Tomb of ancient scribe unearthed in Egypt
- Anasthesia allergy could complicate Ohio execution
- Ousting a Kyrgyz leader means ousting his family
- Iran announces batch of higher enriched uranium
- Anesthesia allergy could complicate US execution
- Swiss club Neuchatel fires manager Schuermann
- Honduras reaches deal with 3,000 squatters on farm
- Wall Street ramps up hiring as profits rebound
- Serbia's Kosovo official snubs Serb integration
- Official says US still hopes to catch bin Laden
- Top seed Wozniacki advances Family Circle Cup
- Fed survey: Recovery is spreading; jobs still weak
- Last sardine cans being packed in US
- Armstrong's Team RadioShack to be at US race
- World Bank head: Time to retire term `Third World'
- France opposes Iranian's extradition to US
- Hamas temporarily shuts Gaza smuggling tunnels
- World Bank head: Time to retire term `Third World'
- Nas says his focus is now on his music and kids
- Argentines try probing crimes of Franco's Spain
- AP Interview: Karzai's brother mends ties with US
- Egypt: 25 people killed in 2 road accidents
- 3 kids among 4 dead in Chicago shooting; 2 wounded
- Spend $499 on iPad: Done. What else do iGet?
- Suspected Somali pirates arrive in Netherlands
- US House moves to halt use of false caller IDs
- Spokesman: US warns Syria about Hezbollah missiles
- Spanish lawyers arrested for alleged ETA links
- Italian court rebuffs gay marriage bid
- Quake in western China kills 589, buries more
- Chair seeks to tackle bias in WHO swine flu review
- Six powers meet again on Iran sanctions
- Screams of delight for Michelle Obama in Mexico
- Blues remove interim tag for Payne
- Judge gives life sentence to US coach killer
- EU energy chief in Turkmenistan for talks
- Oil settles near $86 on surprise drop in supplies
- Major Picasso exhibit to open in New York City
- Martinez ready for middleweight king Pavlik
- Cappa arrives to take charge at River
- US: sunken SKorean ship investigation a priority
- US disappointed in Myanmar's actions
- Cink welcomes calm week after stressful Masters
- Families sue over how US company treated bodies
- Quake in western China kills 589, buries more
- ASNE taps editor from Washington Post as president
- Top-seeded Wozniacki advances at Charleston
- Judge warns EPA of contempt in Everglades case
- NYC, contractors appeal 9/11 settlement ruling
- Dolly Parton celebrates as Dollywood turns 25
- Generation gap: Obama space plan angers old hands
- Dutch coastal town evacuated due to brush fire
- Quaid: End medical errors that nearly killed twins
- Osasuna draws 2-2 with Malaga
- Screams of delight greet Michelle Obama in Mexico
- Impact to host AC Milan and Fiorentina
- Interest rates rise on improved economic signals
- French Football Results
- US Army doctor refuses to go to Afghanistan
- Yum Brands says 1Q profit climbs 10 percent
- Study: Tests show illegal whale meat trade in Asia
- Positive economic reports boost palladium, metals
- Police: US motel guest uses snake to hit man
- US military testing high-tech dirigibles in Utah
- NYC carriage horses to get vacation, larger stalls
- A death in Paraguay buries dictatorship's secrets
- Schiavone beats Garbin in Barcelona Ladies Open
- Citigroup to sell 3 hedge fund units to SkyBridge
- Marseille beats Sochaux to move closer to title
- Obama, Republicans wrangle over Wall Street rules
- Sentencing set in human trafficking of nanny
- Green retains title with 3rd-round knockout
- Arsenal loses to Spurs for 1st time in 11 years
- Larry King files for divorce in Los Angeles
- 6 powers meet again on Iran sanctions
- AP IMPACT: Predator priests shuffled around globe
- US Congress approves debt relief measure for Haiti
- Caribbean islands approve ban on ocean dumping
- US economic rebound gains strength
- US news editors see tools but little cash on Web
- Gunman disarmed at US school after striking guard
- Global 1Q PC shipments jump more than 20 percent
- News editors see new tools but little cash on Web
- Sheriff: Filming of Seagal's 'Lawman' suspended
- MGM Mirage reports 1Q preliminary loss of $96.7M
- Corruption trial begins for ex-Costa Rican leader
- Rangers held up by 0-0 draw at Dundee United
- Larry King, wife file for divorce in Los Angeles
- Ajax beats Willem 2-0 in Dutch league
- Sheriff: Filming of Seagal's "Lawman" suspended
- Octuplets mom avoids foreclosure on home
- 2 soldiers, 2 gunmen killed in north Mexico clash
- US museum gets originals of Merchant Ivory films
- US jury deliberates in immigrant killing trial
- Arizona may crack down hard on illegal immigrants
- Estefans open Miami home to Obama, stirring debate
- Student to be NYC pride parade grand marshal
- Snapshots of Catholic priests accused of abuse
- Barcelona beats Deportivo La Coruna 3-0
- Chile priest charged with abusing daughter, others
- Pulitzer-prize winning photog foils bank robbery
- UPS posts 33 percent jump in 1Q earnings per share
- Honduras selects 19 for Venezuela friendly
- Octomom reaches deal avoiding foreclosure on home
- Estefans open Miami home to Obama, stirring debate
- AP Enterprise: California sell-off plan is costly
- More snapshots of priests accused of abuse
- Katzenberg: 3-D revenues can offset DVD slump
- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos received $1.8M in 2009 pay
- Last snapshots of priests accused of abuse
- Thursday, April 22
- Twitter in no hurry to show ads beyond search
- Mrs. Obama: Drug problem needs more than 'say no'
- US: Blagojevich wanted new job, big paycheck
- Russian president on trade mission to Argentina
- Uniquely Oaxacan: Beaches, ecotours, markets
- NFL to help produce Broadway play
- Labor talks resume at US borate mine
- LA mayor urged to stop white supremacist meeting
- Officials search HP office in Russia
- US officials: Iran could be a year away from bomb
- AP Interview: Karzai brother mends ties with US
- 5 killed in shootout on Acapulco's main shore road
- Chile's post-quake political unity showing cracks
- Study: Illegal whale meat surfacing at sushi bars
- Bulls bid to consolidate top spot in Super 14
- South Korea starts hoisting up sunken warship
- Yao sets up hotline for quake victims
- Brazil judge halts bidding for huge Amazon dam
- Labor talks resume at California borate mine
- Quake in remote west China kills 589, buries more
- Nicaragua opposition hits supreme court extensions
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Cameron: 'Victory' in Brazil halting dam
- Asian stocks gain in early trade
- After 11 years, baseball's coming back Down Under
- China's 1Q GDP up 11.9 pct, inflation 2.2 pct
- Four police advisors missing in Darfur
- After 11 years, baseball is coming back Down Under
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- China's economic growth surges but inflation low
- Liberty Times: Take to the streets against ECFA
- 6 killed in shootout on Acapulco's main shore road
- China's economic growth surges but inflation low
- Zobahan advance despite loss in ACL
- South Korea starts hoisting sunken warship
- Fireworks mark founder Kim's birthday in NKorea
- Police: 3rd grader gave heroin to classmates
- Shipmaster took 90 minutes to report reef crash
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Economic Daily News: The conspiracy behind blocking ECFA
- Taipei Songshan Airport to turn 60
- Corinthians qualifies for Round of 16
- Thai troops clear area vacated by Red Shirts
- Mexico's Zetas drug gang now in El Salvador
- South Korea hoists sunken warship
- Family Circle Cup Results
- Quake in remote west China kills 617, buries more
- Philippine massacre suspect moved to secure jail
- Results from the Mexican football league
- Taiwan offers to help with Chinese quake search
- Cargo plane crashes in Mexico, killing 6 people
- Bulls reach playoffs after 98-89 win over Bobcats
- Talk of the day -- China woos Taiwanese students
- Taiwan offers rescue aid to quake-hit China
- Toyota conducts safety tests on all SUV models
- Oil rises above $86 amid Asian, US demand growth
- Decision on Cape Cod wind project due this month
- Aid arriving after cyclone kills 112 in east India
- Toyota conducts safety tests on all SUV models
- Africans worried about future religious conflict
- South Korea hoists sunken warship; dead reported
- Britain holds 1st televised election debates
- Asian stocks mostly gain on China economic growth
- AP-GfK Poll: Obama slips, other Dems slide, too
- Thai troops clear protest area vacated after clash
- Analysis: Nuclear terror fight may be Obama legacy
- Brazilian pilot injured in air race training
- National Hockey League
- John Eales elected to ARU board
- Senators surprise Penguins 5-4 in series opener
- Love is no crime: Malaysia police to host weddings
- National Basketball Association Playoff Glance
- Admiral says US frets over small-size terror plots
- American League Leaders
- Chilean businessman dead after detention in Cuba
- New cast enlivens Met's reviled 'Tosca'
- 'Avatar' director lauds ruling on Brazilian dam
- 6 dead as drug violence hits heart of Acapulco
- Gunfire heard at Bakiyev rally in Kyrgyzstan
- Protesters rally in Indonesia after deadly clash
- Danone reports 8.3 percent rise in 1Q sales
- Fireworks in NKorea to celebrate Kim birthday
- Gunfire heard at Bakiyev rally in Kyrgyzstan
- Officials say Iraqi forces foil 9/11-style plot
- Study: Civilian rape skyrockets in Congo's east
- Report: Bank exec gets suspended death sentence
- Roche says first quarter sales up 6 percent
- Company: Chinese cyberattack targets Australia
- Israeli officials say Syria gives Hezbollah Scuds
- MOJ looking to replace death penalty with non-parole life sentence
- UK airports close due to ash from Iceland volcano
- Ash from Iceland's volcano disrupts UK air traffic
- Euro down against the dollar at $1.3644
- Gunfire at deposed president's rally in Kyrgyzstan
- Obama: America's still got adventures in space
- Presidential visits to Kennedy Space Center
- National League Leaders
- Egypt guards kill African migrant on way to Israel
- Laborers to take to streets over rights
- 2 dead, 12 hurt in election attack in Philippines
- Taiwan share prices gain 74 points
- Kubica plays down Ferrari speculation
- Cards beat winless Astros, Houston drops to 0-8
- Rain, Red Sox fall on Twins 6-3 at Target Field
- EU official says Greece will not default on debt
- Australia to play Denmark in South Africa
- India's March inflation at 9.9 percent
- Iraq to put 3 gas fields up for bids this year
- JFA concerned about World Cup ticket sales
- Abu Sayyaf gunmen seize 5 villagers in Philippines
- Taiwan should admit Chinese students to boost competitiveness: MOE
- Ash from Iceland volcano disrupts European flights
- Oil hovered below $85 amid Asian, US demand growth
- Syngenta sales slip 3 percent in first quarter
- Tonga appoints prosecutors over ferry sinking
- Civilian bomb injuries soar in south Afghanistan
- German theologian urges bishops to disobey pope
- Wednesday's Sports In Brief
- Red Star Belgrade fan shot during match
- Spanish judge goes before Supreme Court
- 3 detained Italian doctors transferred to Kabul
- Mementoes at Arlington graves form archival record
- Items of remembrance at Arlington graves
- Orascom and France Telecom reach deal in Egypt
- NASA: Extra spacewalk to fix valve won't be needed
- Ex-Serbia president to remain on sidelines
- Tea party leaders anxious about extremists
- Bodies pile up after quake kills 600-plus in China
- Russia suspends all adoptions to US families
- Nobel laureate to visit Taiwan
- Settlers vs. Indians board game rankles tribes
- Economic forecast: Germany to grow by 1.5 percent
- Bayern hosts Hannover in Bundesliga
- Poland tackles security challenge of state funeral
- Iraqi airport to reopen after 9/11-style plot
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei Forex
- Premier stresses determination to fight counterfeit drugs
- China's Agricultural Bank names 9 banks for IPO
- A 2nd garbage patch: Plastic soup seen in Atlantic
- EU sees deflation risk if no reforms
- Rio Tinto lifts iron ore production
- Debt-ridden Greece sees borrowing costs soar again
- Iceland's volcanic ash halts flights across Europe
- Russia suspends all adoptions to US families
- Lawyer: bishop silenced ahead of court appearance
- Mrs. Obama meets with young Mexican leaders
- FIFA tempts SAfrican fans with 300 final tickets
- SKorea hoists sunken warship, finds dead bodies
- Russia promises a safe luge track for Sochi games
- Civilian bomb injuries soar in south Afghanistan
- US settlers vs. Native Americans game irks tribes
- Aid arrives after cyclone kills 119 in India
- Sweden lowers 2010 growth forecast to 2.5 pct
- Iran says it wants inclusive Iraqi government
- China Times: Policy muddling unhelpful to Ma's rating
- GE and India's Triveni to make steam turbines
- Denmark closing air space due to volcanic ash
- Egypt's president resumes duties after surgery
- Syria denies it gave Hezbollah Scud missiles
- European stocks gain on China economic growth
- Blasts hit Myanmar festivities, dozens hurt
- ECFA will help U.S.-Taiwan trade relations: AIT official
- China shares flat on uncertainty of stock futures
- Prince William to join RAF search-and-rescue unit
- Obama on Afghan: We can't be there in perpetuity
- Siaolin villagers skeptical over findings of disaster probe
- BP faces opposition to Canadian oil sands project
- AS Roma faces derby challenge in Serie A
- Obama: China must act on climate change
- Hamas executes 2 suspected informers for Israel
- Experts: forget pre-work out stretching
- At least 9 dead as blasts hit Myanmar festivities
- FIFA tempts SAfrican fans with 300 final tickets
- A century later: the death of Mark Twain recalled
- Rio Tinto lifts iron ore production
- Gay rights activists protest Turkish minister
- AS Roma faces derby challenge in Serie A
- Iraq airport to reopen after 9/11-style plot
- Taiwan to vigorously develop electric car sector
- UN concerned over Italians detained in Afghanistan
- Paris street honors Ben Gurion, amid protests
- Samsung Electronics tries to quell cancer concerns
- Embattled Spanish judge testifies to Supreme Court