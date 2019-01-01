英文新聞列表 English News List
- Wind, rain end hopes of completing Pebble Pro-Am
- O'Meara says Tiger ready, just not sure where
- Seton Hall University student shot after standoff
- Lebanese protester dies of stab wounds
- Illinois GOP leader calls on Sen. Burris to resign
- Seton Hill University student shot after standoff
- Republicans to discuss possible probe into Burris
- Austria: 'Katrina' pastor giving up promotion
- Daytona 500 begins under gray skies
- Chris Brown says he's `sorry and saddened'
- Earthquake shakes Alaska's Prince William Sound
- No shipments to Gaza until Israeli soldier freed
- Man arrested after 4 killed at NY hospital, home
- Group says it was behind Greek firebombings
- Armstrong's time-trial bike stolen in California
- Firefighters battle 8 blazes; suspect in court
- Debris falling in Texas, possibly from satellites
- Oral Roberts: Son did nothing wrong in scandal
- Chris Brown says he's `sorry and saddened'
- Illinois Republican calls on Sen. Burris to resign
- Automakers putting brakes on options to trim costs
- Police find remains near Puerto Rico plane crash
- M's LHP Erik Bedard 'healthy' since surgery
- Rowland-Smith stays with Mariners
- England reach 301-3 at close in third test
- Lyon beats Le Havre 3-1 in French league
- Wall Street might search for motivation this week
- Sikorsky workers ratify new 5-year contract
- Calif. budget fix stalls with too few GOP votes
- Strauss hits 169 as England reach 301-3 at close
- Logano wrecks to end his 1st Daytona 500
- California budget fix stalls with too few votes
- Agreement averts British Columbia port walkout
- Beckham injured as Inter stretches lead
- Burris denies affidavit contradicts testimony
- Brazilian Football Results
- Rodriguez calls SI writer to apologize
- Chile firefighters' helicopter crashes, killing 14
- RI nightclub fire victims mourned in service
- Porto stays top in Portugal
- Earnhardt triggers 9-car accident in Daytona 500
- Pastor offers accused stepson `restorative grace'
- Earnhardt triggers 9-car accident in Daytona 500
- Plane that crashed dropped 800 feet in 5 seconds
- Australian FM urges counterterrorism in Pakistan
- New takes on old favorites at NYC toy fair
- NY man with anti-DWI device in car crashes rental
- Mexican navy seizes 7.7 tons of cocaine, detains 5
- Flamengo scores late to draw with Botafogo in Rio
- Goodes, pro for 2 years, wins on Champions Tour
- Kenseth out front during Daytona 500 rain delay
- Il. Republican leader calls on Burris to resign
- Mexico's ex-drug czar charged with aiding cartel
- NY town seeks comfort after plane falls onto home
- Mexican Football Results
- Kenseth wins rain-shortened Daytona 500
- Monday, February 23
- Japan economy contracts sharply in fourth quarter
- Monument to Great Fire of London reopens
- Pakistan truce includes enforcement of Islamic law
- Wireless industry feeling resistant to downturn
- Obama takes economic message to the West
- RMK Championships & the Cellular South Cup Results
- Pan American Cup Field Hockey Results
- Kenseth wins rain-shortened Daytona 500
- Kaplowitz, who played in first NBA game, dies
- Japan economy contracts sharply in fourth quarter
- Sin City worries its image hurts business travel
- NYPD reloads after Mumbai with training program
- Argentina beats US in field hockey shootout
- US peanut growers reeling from outbreak
- Pachuca remains on top of the Mexican league
- Australian wildfire suspect does not seek bail
- Nev. plans more lion hunts in effort to save deer
- In pop culture, new heroes emerge in Arab world
- Ruined financiers committing desperate acts
- West Wing: It's proximity not perks that matter
- Militant threats chill Pakistani entertainers
- Michelle Obama to DC: Getting to Know You
- Pooches parade for Mardi Gras
- NKorea hints at rocket launch as Kim turns 67
- US plans more lion hunts in effort to save deer
- Former Australian Olympic official Patching dies
- Chile firefighters' helicopter crashes, killing 13
- Pelosi turns camera on McCain supporters
- Australian wildfire suspect does not seek bail
- Masters to offer invitation to Asia Amateur winner
- Stepanek rallies to win SAP Open
- Armstrong charges through rainy, rocky day
- En route to Asia, Clinton pledges engagement
- ContentType:Spot Development; ContentElement:FullStory; Breaking:True;
- Chavez wins vote to scrap term limits in Venezuela
- California budget fix stalls over Republican votes
- NASCAR-Daytona 500 Results
- Taiwan shares open marginally higher
- Lovers caught in Malaysia's anti-Valentine drive
- China to crack down on unlicensed cabs
- Ponting says pressure is all on Proteas
- Clinton warns North Korea on nuclear programs
- UAE rejects visa for Israeli tennis player
- United States Sevens Rugby Results
- Obama will not name 'car czar' to oversee Detroit
- Canada recalls personal database in border project
- Green's record streak ends, Caps beat Panthers
- ATP-SAP Open Results
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Parachutist dies jumping from Ariz. mountain base
- Obama to appoint panel for auto recovery
- Argentina win US Sevens rugby
- Foreign exchange rates
- Shanghai court sentences 20 for sports gambling
- Australian wildfire suspect named
- Mellouli wins at Missouri Grand Prix
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- NKorea hints at missile launch as Kim turns 67
- Japan economy shrinks at fastest rate in 35 years
- China clears milk products
- Mystery fireball streaks across Texas sky
- American child molester suspect arrested in Taiwan
- Shaq, Kobe winners again in All-Star game
- California Senate leaves tax hikes in doubt
- Calif. Senate adjourns, leaving tax hikes in doubt
- Administration pushing ahead with bank rescue
- Oil steady amid OPEC talks of more output cuts
- Vietnam reports 3rd human bird flu case this year
- China warns protectionism will hurt recovery
- China's January foreign investment down 33 percent
- Timberlake tops GQ's list of `10 Most Stylish Men'
- Asia stocks down Japan sinks deeper into recession
- China announces military dialogue with US
- Masters offer invitation to Asian Amateur winner
- Beijing to lend 29 Qing Dynasty relics to Taiwan
- Tour of California Results
- China clears Danone, milk products of melamine
- Regional Taliban commander killed in airstrike
- Missiles hit house in NW Pakistan
- NKorea celebrates Kim's birthday amid tensions
- Gaza man killed in recycling accident
- Calif. Senate adjourns without voting on tax hikes
- Taiwan government seeks to cushion economic slump
- 757 lands safely at LAX after 1 engine dies
- China warns protectionism will hurt recovery
- Asian stocks fall as Japan's recession deepens
- Singapore Airlines to cut capacity, ground planes
- China's top football league returns to TV
- Pilot's actions scrutinized in Flight 3407 crash
- Hurricanes captain suspended for 1 week
- Pakistan: Kidnappers extend deadline on US captive
- Trade promotion body to open four new offices in China
- Boca, Quito to open 2009 Libertadores campaign
- WTA Tour Rankings
- Japan's Nikkei down on dismal GDP data
- Some of the world's deadliest fires
- India interim budget offers no new stimulus
- Iraqi police: Bomb kills 4, wounds 11 in Baghdad
- Dutch TNT Post reports 60 pct fall in 4Q profits
- Euro down against dollar to $1.2751
- BMW to lay off 850 workers at Mini plant in UK
- ATP Rankings
- Report: Israel takes move to expand settlement
- Sweden's Securitas returns to profit in 4Q
- Asian markets fall as Japan's recession deepens
- 30 reported dead in Pakistan missile strike
- Chavez calls Venezuela vote mandate for socialism
- Plan to launch cross-strait post-office wire transfers stalls
- Support for Japan PM dips to new low
- Malaysia needs $11 billion stimulus, say analysts
- Penguins fire Therrien
- China Minmetals makes $1.7 bln bid for Oz Minerals
- China shares hit 5 1/2-month high
- Oil steady amid OPEC talk of more output cuts
- Regional Taliban commander killed in airstrike
- 5 migrants drown off Canary Islands in Spain
- Malaysian king calls for racial unity
- Japan starts training for WBC
- Scientists dig for the guts of earthquakes
- ING to end F1 sponsorship after 2009 season
- Child survived Khmer Rouge torture center
- Kosovo premier hails first year of independence
- Pirate Bay file-sharing trial starts in Sweden
- US envoy Holbrooke meets Indian officials
- CAS extends doping bans for 2 Maltese players
- German pay TV operator Premiere posts 4Q net loss
- U.S.-China military talks will not affect Taiwan ties: MOFA
- CAS changes start date for Ascani's 2-year ban
- Egyptian border guard shot, wounded near Israel
- Missiles said to kill 30 in NW Pakistan
- NYC agency plans to mark 140 years of adoptions
- Stray dogs on way to homes in U.S. thanks to Internet
- Sri Lanka focused on Jayawardene farewell
- Obama takes economic message to American West
- SoCal braces itself for potentially huge storm
- China Minmetals makes $1.7 bln bid for Oz Minerals
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Rockets, airstrikes rock Gaza cease-fire
- Islamic law to be imposed in parts of NW Pakistan
- Heavy fighting in Sri Lanka's northeast
- Shares flat on Taipei bourse
- Russia security forces kill 4 in volatile province
- Lloyds Group shares fall on worries about losses
- South Korea's first Roman Catholic cardinal dies
- Prices mixed on Taipei futures market
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- India interim budget offers no big new stimulus
- Auschwitz plans put on display in Berlin
- Israel prepares to expand settlement
- IPL rejects Pakistan's plea on Asif ban
- Kosovo's PM hails first year of independence
- China officials want photo warnings on cigarettes
- 'Katrina' pastor happy for turning down promotion
- Germany names special envoy for Pakistan
- Lawmakers slam minister over drinking scandal
- Chinese blogger stabbed after public reading
- Finnish Alandsbanken buys Kaupthing Sweden
- Filipino workers' 2008 remittances up 13.7 percent
- Report: British, French subs collide in Atlantic
- Swedish court upholds German woman's life sentence
- Dairy cows head for slaughter as milk prices sour
- Earl forced to flee castle blaze
- Production of Taiwan's IC industry seen to fall 26.9% this year
- Islamic law to be imposed in parts of NW Pakistan
- CAS dismisses wrestler Abrahamian's appeal vs IOC
- Number of Taiwan visitors transiting in Hong Kong to plummet
- Albania airport traffic grows in 2008
- Malaysian police detain 7 Indonesian pirates
- Dollar mostly higher, gold up in morning trading
- TAITRA to host regional exhibition seminar in 2010
- Iraqi police: Bomb kills 4, wounds 11 in Baghdad
- 5 migrants drown off Canary Islands in Spain
- New Iraqi ambassador to Syria takes up his post
- Vietnam may shut down Vietnamese-American Web site
- Times are tough: Britain issues anti-fraud stamps
- Oil edges higher on OPEC talk of more output cuts
- Director: Jackie Chan film too violent for China
- British, French nuclear subs collide in Atlantic
- Over 300 firms join CLA program for workers on unpaid leave
- Calif. legislators try again to reach budget deal
- Sudanese rebel leader meets with Israeli spies
- World markets fall as Japan's recession deepens
- Hong Kong stocks fall amid global economic fears
- Madagascar: Opposition, security in standoff
- gContentType:Spot Development; ContentElement:FullStory; Breaking:True;
- Pirate Bay file-sharing trial starts in Sweden
- BMW lays off 850 workers at Mini plant in UK
- Russia's super-rich are super-losers, too
- Chinese plane makes emergency landing after leak
- Bolivia to get Russian helicopters to fight drugs
- German economy could shrink more than 3 pct in '09
- Beckenbauer says Bayern no longer title favorite
- Uganda: 149 LRA rebels killed in Congo since Dec
- FTSE 100 down 26.28 at 4,163.31
- US citizen alleges assault by Austrian police
- Borussia Dortmund's Ricken ends playing career
- Madagascar troops, opposition in standoff
- Iraqi officials: Roadside bombs kill 8, injure 24
- Couple that lost child in China quake has baby
- Former President Clinton: Obama off to good start
- Local bankers visit Beijing to promote financial cooperation
- Swedish court upholds German woman's life sentence
- 30,000 Haitians ordered to leave US
- CLA will not rule out possibility of extending unemployment benefits
- Big storm moves into S. Calif.; snow closes I-5
- Guillemot takes 3rd in Vendee solo sailing race
- Big storm hits California, closes highway
- Sen. Burris adamantly denies misleading Ill. House
- Cambodia genocide trial to begin
- Israel used fighting to perfect anti-rocket system
- 19 migrants drown off Canary Islands in Spain
- UK govt criticized over Lloyds loss
- US envoy Holbrooke meets Indian officials
- Honda sees brisk demand for cheap hybrid Insight
- Taiwan International Festival to kick off in Taipei
- Rumor on when to fill gasoline tanks proven untrue
- Key facts about Kosovo
- Unpaid Chinese workers in Romania seeking way home
- Bolivia to get Russian helicopters to fight drugs
- Iraq's central bank to reduce interest rate
- Lovers' day wedding in Paris for Salma Hayek
- Caffari circles world both ways sailing solo
- NKorea may distract from Clinton message to Asia
- Albrecht back in Switzerland
- Airstrike in Afghanistan kills Taliban commander
- US calls for treaty on mercury reduction
- SIU-C offers in-state tuition to 2 more states
- Porter says he's out as Phoenix Suns coach
- Hon Hai, postal and telecom firms dubbed as charitable companies
- Global crisis cost Israeli colleges $225 mln
- Many Chinese workers in Romania seeking way home
- Public pleased to see cross-strait ties eased: MAC
- EU hikes funding for study abroad programs
- Iran moves to boost its air defense capabilities
- Egyptian pharmacists strike against tax law
- Nadal could skip Dubai, not Davis Cup
- STMicro wins $406M payout from Credit Suisse
- 7 soldiers, 1 militant killed in Algeria violence
- Albanian court ends work ban for ex-secret police
- France: Gov't. responsible for WWII deportations
- Kosovo struggles 1 year after independence
- UK rate-setter sees economic recovery in 2009
- Italian PM's plan to diplay bronzes at G-8 opposed
- Roadside bombs kill 8 Iraqi Shiite pilgrims
- UN expert begins investigation into Kenya killings
- Fire guts Fla. trailer where Jessica Lunsford died
- South Korea's first Roman Catholic cardinal dies
- DPP chairwoman opposes signing CECA with China
- Beaver sighted in Detroit River; first in 75 years
- Russia's industrial output down 16 pct in January
- Fire guts trailer where Jessica Lunsford died
- West Ham striker Cole ruled out for 2 weeks
- Russian president replaces 4 regional governors
- 7 qualify for Macedonia presidential election
- AC Milan and Fiorentina face tough UEFA Cup tests
- Brazil stocks fall on crisis fears, Japan GDP
- Global crisis cost Israeli colleges $225 million
- Pakistan sets Islamic law in parts of turbulent NW
- European Space Agency hopes to clean up space junk
- French state found responsible for deporting Jews
- Publisher Alfred Knopf Jr. dies at age 90
- Spanish police complain of crackdown on immigrants
- Hopeful monument reopens in London financial hub
- Swedish online pirates face copyright charges
- Kaohsiung Harbor seeking to step up competitiveness
- Serbia foils Milosevic ally prison escape attempt
- Madagascar troops, opposition clash in capital
- DNA test pending in case of 13-year-old father
- NTSB to lift engines from NY plane crash site
- EU commissioner in Syria as relations improve
- US calls for treaty on mercury reduction
- Nazi officer who saved Jews honored
- Flight 3407 rocked like roller coaster before fall
- US soldier court-martial begins Tuesday in Germany
- Russia auto output down 80 pct in January
- New charges against jailed Russian oil tycoon
- BMW Sauber sets pace in F1 testing
- ScinoPharm reports triple digit profit growth for 2008
- Japan economy worst since 1974 oil crisis
- UK, French submarines collide under Atlantic
- China to lend Taiwan Qing Dynasty relics
- Taiwan's banks approve NT$3b ProMOS loan deal
- CLA mulls extending claim period for unemployed
- Launch of cross-strait post-office wires delayed
- Taiwan's government seeks to cushion economic slump
- King Car Food Industrial Co. sets up a world-class whisky distillery in Taiwan
- Taiwan's private distilleries swim in their problems
- Lin denies money-laundering for Chen family
- As many as 91% happy with Taiwan-China status: MAC
- Taiwanese police investigate suspected U.S. child molester
- IC production set to fall 26.9% in 2009
- Recycle nation
- Chavez triumphant after winning key reform
- Chinese blogger stabbed after Beijing book talk
- North Korea says it has right to launch missiles
- Mugabe buys house in Hong Kong
- Bird flu in Vietnam
- Taiwan must not fall into PRC's CECA trap
- Obama starts strong, despite mistakes
- Suspected arsonist named in Australia
- Washington to pay 18,000 Philippine WWII veterans
- Pakistan set to restore Islamic law
- Suspected U.S. missile strike kills 22
- Japan minister denies drunkenness at G7 conference, faces call to go
- 'Incredible India' loses luster as tourists stay away
- Moral rebound finds Dutch exploring Calvin's teachings
- Brown apologizes, seeks counseling
- Nothing says 'I love you' like 'Friday the 13th'
- 'Nighthawks' plundering buried treasures in England: report
- Director Chan, film company to create Chinese 'DreamWorks'
- Hollywood slowly opens the door to gay drama
- Hamburgers are the Hummers of food in global warming
- Earth-like planets to be found in our galactic neighborhood: scientist
- Mystery fireball streaks across sky in Texas
- Singapore Airlines to cut 17 percent of fleet
- Obama targets housing fix after stimulus victory
- Air France-KLM, cargo carriers fined for price fixing by court
- Borrowing in UK to rise to 12% of GDP, says business group
- Ruined financiers committing desperate acts
- Asia needs social security policies to boost spending: bank
- Quanta says quarterly shipments to fall more
- Taiex closes flat amid fears over bad loans
- Asian stocks fall as Japan's recession deepens
- Yen gains after G7 remains silent on currency
- Asia oil prices slightly higher
- Taiwan dollar falls to a four-year low
- Nadal knee injury dampens Murray's victory
- Rejuvenated Mauresmo wins third Paris Open crown
- Ireland handed victory as Italy commits rugby suicide
- Players condemn Peer UAE ban
- Terry won't switch
- Trophy trouble
- Rain delays play
- Kobe, Shaq shine as West wins All-Star game
- Strauss' grit gives England back its pride
- Sabres fail to get past Ward
- Loeb wins Rally of Norway
- Mancebo wins Tour of California first stage
- Inter sweeps Milan rivals aside to close in on title
- Raul scores twice to become Real's most prolific goalscorer
- Ferguson eyes unprecedented trophy haul
- Shoulder pads bring 1980s style to Fashion Week
- Young Hollywood hits Fashion Week amid tough times
- Kids' cholesterol study reassuring, doctors say
- Taiwan hotelier proposes demolition of Songshan Airport
- Taiwan’s China Airlines to ground three cargo planes to reduce costs
- No pot charge for swimmer Phelps after photo
- Taiwan fights recession with gadget show
- GM, Chrysler race to meet restructuring deadline
- Israel must continue peace talks with Palestinians: Livni
- Clinton starts Asia trip with warm words for Japan
- Rising floods spread to second Australian state
- Shoulder pads bring '80s style to Fashion Week
- Taiwan DOH to levy health insurance tax based on extra earnings
- Call for end to USDA's wildlife killing agency
- Ex-anti-corruption leader Shih to wait for verdict at Ketagalan Boulevard
- Japanese PM to be first Obama guest
- U.S. to continue arms sales to Taiwan: U.S. state secretary
- Taiwan to tighten up on kumquat smuggling from China
- Taiwan MOJ denies issuing bonus for reporting Chinese spies
- Euro heads lower against dollar to $1.2610
- Aegon: to post loss of €1.2B in 4Q
- Taiwan CAA wants Sungshan as business airport despite suggestion for demolition
- Critics blast Taiwan national health insurance premium hike
- Retired Taiwan diplomat suggests exchanging U.S. pedophile suspect for fugitive tycoon
- Taiwan chipmaker ProMOS Technologies still struggling despite bank loan
- Egypt PM optimistic, despite economic slowdown
- Israel's Peer hurt by Dubai tennis ban
- Cricketers briefed on new WADA anti-doping rules
- Serbia foils Milosevic ally prison escape attempt
- Microsoft wants to create software buzz on mobiles
- UAE's Dana Gas announces Egypt find
- Kazakhstan to pump cash into nationalized banks
- Dubai risks being dropped over visa for Israeli
- Usmanov increases Arsenal stake to over 25 percent
- Push is on to tailor cancer care to tumor's genes
- Ex-inmates hope for help after leaving prison
- Nearly 800 jobs axed at Delphi's steering division
- Contador: Armstrong not yet back to his best
- Big storm moves into Calif.; snow closes I-5
- Copper exports fall in January in Chile
- Israel's Peer upset by Dubai tennis ban
- GM Europe: Further restructuring measures needed
- Big storm moves into California, closes highway
- 'Katrina' pastor relieved after passing promotion
- Rio defends its $14.4B budget for 2016 Olympics
- Think twice before snapping pix of British bobbies
- Mauresmo looking to get back to her best
- No Gitmo inmates to Italy
- Azerbaijan willing to expand gas deals with Greece
- Livni: Give up half of "Land of Israel"
- Czech cabinet unveils stimulus package
- Egypt PM optimistic, despite economic slowdown
- Dubai tournament risks sanctions over visa denial
- Livni: Give up half of "Land of Israel"
- 1 fan dead, 40 injured after violence in Brazil
- Obama returns to Washington, Afghan decision near
- Chess: Topalov faces Kamsky in qualifier
- Swedish train vandalized as part of art thesis
- Once leaders, Baltic countries in deep slump
- Families tour site of plane crash near Buffalo, NY
- Spanish police complain of crackdown on immigrants
- UK rate-setter hints at further rate cuts
- Kuznetsova loses to compatriot
- UN urges Sri Lanka rebels to let civilians flee
- Burris tries to clarify statements on contacts
- 2 Czech trains crash, injuring at least 43 people
- Police attack US citizen in drug bust mix-up
- Israel seizes land for settlement expansion
- UN judges approve new Karadzic indictment
- Coroner criticizes doctors over girl who starved
- Russia not to toughen policy on Iran
- UAE commits unsporting foul
- NY toy fair vendor offers Madoff doll _ to smash
- Nev. regulators warn of card-counting iPhone app
- Suns' Richardson charged with reckless driving
- Johnson wins Pebble without hitting a final shot
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Red Bulls sign Angel to multiyear deal
- Officials says Italy will not take Gitmo inmates
- Citigroup's Mexico bank head denies sale reports
- Gremio signs Argentine striker Maxi Lopez
- British author says she is banned from Dubai event
- Tanker fire injures 2
- Hezbollah says has right to possess air defenses
- Officials seek help in finding 3-year-old Ark. boy
- Burris: Feds' questions didn't prompt admissions
- Arsenal captain Fabregas gets closer to recovery
- Texas fireball identified as a meteor, not a UFO
- France's role in Holocaust legally recognized
- Man United's Rooney could return to face Fulham
- West Indies-England Scoreboard
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1900GMT
- UN judges approve new Karadzic indictment
- L'Oreal 2008 net profit falls 27 percent
- Collingwood, Pietersen maintain England dominance
- Livni: Give up parts of 'Land of Israel'
- Russia won't toughen policy on Iran
- Product launches muted at wireless show
- Georgian opposition leader calls for new elections
- Eduardo to start against Cardiff in FA Cup replay
- Kuznetsova loses to Vesnina
- Belarusian police disperse protest
- Raul's got that scoring feeling
- US Senator: Obama's Iran policy similar to Bush's
- Clashes exacerbate strike in French Caribbean
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Russia won't toughen policy on Iran
- PGA Tour Schedule
- 1 Mo. soldier dead of meningitis; 1 seriously ill
- SC sheriff: No pot charge for Phelps after photo
- NY senator, husband keep 2 rifles under their bed
- AP Analysis: Meltdown threatens Chavez triumph
- Pilot's actions scrutinized in Flight 3407 crash
- Hezbollah says has right to possess air defenses
- Calif. Senate resumes marathon session on tax plan
- Citigroup's Mexico bank head denies sale reports
- Eduardo scores against Cardiff in FA Cup replay
- Kenseth adds to his racing legacy
- WPS completes contract with national team players
- Details on the subs that collided in Atlantic
- Pilot's actions scrutinized in US plane crash
- Bishop sees problems in restoring ties to Vatican
- Octuplets' grandmother conciliatory in interview
- Mexican media protest crime photographer's killing
- Recovering crash remains a methodical process
- Rail chiefs put up `no kissing' sign
- Kan. suspends income tax refunds, may miss payroll
- Storm dumps rain, snow on California, closing I-5
- Kan. suspends income tax refunds, may miss payroll
- Eduardo scores 2 against Cardiff in FA Cup replay
- Pujols will not play for DomRep in WBC
- No joy in this cooking _ recipes can make you fat
- West Indies reach 55-1 at close, England 566-9 dec
- UK rail chiefs put up `no kissing' sign
- Dollar mostly higher, gold up in evening trading
- Eduardo sends Arsenal into FA Cup 5th round
- Airline crew arrested at Heathrow with drugs
- Texas fireball probably a meteor
- Calif. lawmakers resume marathon budget session
- FAA says Texas fireball was meteor, not a UFO
- Authorities scale back search for missing Fla girl
- Nicklaus makes rare appearance, plays a benefit
- AP sources: Union, GM make progress in auto talks
- Spanish royals visit Trinidad to deepen relations
- Caribbean news briefs
- Crow Tribal Chairman Carl Venne dies at age 62
- AP sources: UAW, GM make progress in auto talks
- Pakistan inks truce deal with militants in NW area
- Latin American stocks gain on rate cut bets
- Taylor, McAlister latest vets to be cut
- Agent denies report he's representing octuplet mom
- Found parts cound reveal what went wrong in crash
- Peru: Defense says no proof against Fujimori
- Texas lawmaker moves to impeach appeals judge
- Found parts could reveal what went wrong in crash
- Mexico City police corral 3 fugitive buffaloes
- Foster's Group posts 4.5 pct half-year profit rise
- NBA to resume with Bryant harboring title hopes
- Showdown set in Polanski case; he won't be there
- Crisis leaves rare flaws in Goldman's reputation
- New York senator moves guns from under her bed
- Police: No pot charge for Phelps after photo
- Pujols will not play in World Baseball Classic
- Shoulder pads bring '80s style to NY Fashion Week
- Police in Conn. shoot chimp after it attacks woman
- Police in US shoot chimp after it attacks woman
- ATP Open 13 Results
- Tuesday, February 24
- Wall of teammates will join Rodriguez on Tuesday
- China, Japan, S. Korea join LA Galaxy in tourney
- Joe woe: Man loses $300K in Starbucks jewel heist
- Texas lawmaker moves to impeach appeals judge
- Obama's auto adviser has Wall Street, labor ties
- Youzhny upsets Berdych in first round of Open 13
- Police: Rap producer injured in Ariz. hotel fight
- Police in Conn. shoot chimp after it attacks woman
- AP NewsBreak: NM gov. reconsiders death penalty
- Police in US shoot chimp after it attacks woman
- Leipheimer finishes 2nd in stage
- Clinton begins Asia trip under NKorea shadow
- Australian wildfire suspect a lonely web-surfer
- Calif. lawmakers seek 1 vote to pass budget fix
- Khmer Rouge leader tried
- Obama to sign stimulus, decide on Afghanistan soon
- Nalbandian advances in Telmex Cup defense
- Mariners seek to end infighting in clubhouse
- Mexican news media protest photographer's killing
- Michelle Obama to DC: Getting to Know You
- Police: Thieves kill Dutch man, rape wife in DR
- Cambodia genocide trial begins
- Taiwan shares open lower
- No. 6 seed Andreev ousted
- Job cuts swell ranks of homeless in Japan
- Some Australian wildfire victims reduced to ash
- AP NewsBreak: US gov. reconsiders death penalty
- ContentType:Spot Development; ContentElement:FullStory; Breaking:True;
- ATP Telmex Cup Results
- WTA Tour Copa Sony Ericsson Colsanitas Results
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Despite Obama pledge, Justice defends Bush secrets
- ASIA AT 0300 GMT, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2009
- Mexico says US firm can't explore shipwreck
- Bylsma's 1st game as Pens coach ends in SO loss
- Police: Rap producer injured in hotel fight
- Mexican president meets with group of US lawmakers
- Asian stock markets slump amid financial fears
- Foreign exchange rates
- Japanese finance minister stepping down
- Clinton warns North Korea against missile launch
- RMK Championships & the Cellular South Cup Results
- SKorea mourns democracy advocate Cardinal Kim
- Oil falls below $37 as demand for crude wanes
- Drum legend Louie Bellson dies at 84
- 2 teen girls in Wash. Army barracks; 1 dead
- China to investigate illegal organ transplants
- Japanese finance minister stepping down
- New journalism pioneer Gay Talese wins Polk Award
- 2 teen girls in US Army barracks; 1 dead
- Report: Urgent new strategy needed for Afghan war
- Calif. lawmakers fail to pass budget _ by 1 vote
- Newest US troops in dangerous region near Kabul
- Singapore January exports plummet 35 percent
- Police maintain order in central China after clash
- Republicans stress fiscal discipline
- Zakopalova beats Oprandi to advance
- Clinton warns North Korea against missile launch
- Does the United States make anything anymore?
- Malaysia: Woman legislator quits over nude photos
- Storm dumps rain and snow across California
- Burris won't resign following admissions
- 6 more ICL players get OK for domestic cricket
- Clinton warns NKorea on missile launch
- Proof is in the pudding: Foodmakers cut offerings
- Khmer Rouge genocide trial opens in Cambodia
- Chinese president says economic crisis deepening
- 3rd time's a charm: Met gives winning 'Trovatore'
- 6 Afghan drug traffickers killed in border clash
- US, Japan sign pact to move Marines to Guam
- Philippine peace deal seen as unlikely
- EUROPE NEWS AT 0700GMT
- Australia wildfire death toll reaches 200
- 'Red shirt' leader will not appeal court ruling
- Chinese SUV maker denies reports it may buy Hummer
- Moderate earthquake shakes Turkey
- Australia wildfire death toll reaches 200
- Indonesia tightens security ahead of Clinton visit
- UN: Afghan civilian deaths rose 40 percent in 2008
- StatoilHydro 4Q profits fall 68 pct on cheaper oil
- Clinton meets families of NKorea abductees
- French 'spider-man' scales skyscraper in HK
- Bjorndalen becomes triple biathlon world champ
- World Biathlon Championships Results
- US: Iraqi detainee population drops to 14,500
- US soldier court-martial begins in Germany
- Phelps won't face pot charge after photo ordeal
- Indonesia considers revising 2009 budget
- Japan stocks fall to near 4-month low
- UN: Afghan civilian deaths rose 40 percent in 2008
- Laura Ashley founder Bernard Ashley dies at 82
- Aegon: to post loss of euro1.2B in 4Q
- Pakistani militants talk peace amid criticism
- Iraqi women get posts, but want power and respect
- Train crash kills 10, injures dozens in Bangladesh
- Crowded Beijing streets get 65,000 more vehicles
- Singapore January exports plummet 35 percent
- Philippine forces rescue child, kill kidnapper
- Smugglers use ultralights to bring in drugs to US
- Report: German foreign minister arrives in Baghdad
- Italy Supercup to be played in Beijing
- Culture ministry slated for 2011: official
- China shares fall back on profit-taking
- Sudan, Darfur rebel group sign peace framework
- Daimler falls to 4Q loss, warns of weaker sales
- Dutch economy to contract by 3.5 percent in 2009
- Share prices lower on Taipei bourse
- Tree rings helped pinpoint time of drought
- Report: Japan finance minister submits resignation
- British inflation falls to 3 pct in year to Jan
- China hopes to start diving league
- Laura Ashley founder Bernard Ashley dies at 82
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- US crash site nearly cleared, but cause unresolved
- Thailand approves fund to help tourism operators
- 1 hurt in 2 Beirut bomb blasts in renewed tensions
- British inflation falls to 3 pct in year to Jan
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- SKorea to call NKorea 'direct and serious threat'
- World stock markets slump amid financial fears
- 2 killed in Polish rescue helicopter crash
- Italy: Judges to rule in Berlusconi-Mills trial
- Kosovo celebrates independence anniversary
- Oil hovers near $37 as demand for crude wanes
- Euro-zone trade deficit grows
- UN says Tamil rebels recruit children in Sri Lanka
- Kyrgyz parliament to hold early vote US air base
- Greek Coca-Cola bottler reports drop in profit
- Obama poised to sign stimulus into law
- Gunmen attack oil facilities in southern Nigeria
- Aznar pulls out of Real Madrid president race
- Swedish crime writer finds fame after death
- Taiwan's museum chief arrives in Shanghai
- Kyrgyz parliament to vote early on US air base
- German investor confidence improves again in Feb
- 'Stay-at-home' economy growing despite general downturn: executive
- China's top tourism official to visit Taiwan
- HK index down almost 4 pct amid financial fears
- Indonesia tightens security ahead of Clinton visit
- German foreign minister in Iraq for talks
- Calif. budget stalemate sets up fiscal calamity
- Man killed as Russian rebel was a lawman
- Dollar up, gold rises in morning trading
- Key facts about Kosovo
- Japan's finance minister quits, jolts government
- Anglo Irish Bank nationalization approved by EU
- China sees good ties with Vietnam despite war past
- US fund withdraws bid for bigger Sapporo stake
- ADB blacklists 41 firms, 38 people for corruption
- Swiss blue chip index dips below 5,000 mark
- IMF chief: Global economic house 'is burning'
- CEPD raises public construction spending for 2009 to NT$150.6 billion
- Dutch economy contracting at 'unprecedented' rate
- Prominent Tsvangirai politician in Zimbabwe court
- Tamil MPs say Sri Lanka ignoring civilian safety
- Milan official says Beckham could stay
- Mobile chargers to go universal
- Huge chimp mauls woman in US, is shot dead
- Russia, China sign $25 billion energy deal
- UN: Congo refugees in South Sudan swell to 15,000
- Oil slips to $37 as demand for crude wanes
- Answer to budget cuts: Stop answering phones
- Berlusconi's candidate wins elections in Sardinia
- European stocks hit by Moody's latest bank warning
- ICC sees World Cup plans 1-year behind schedule
- China bans actors from medical shows
- Nearly 70% of people in Taiwan use Internet
- Prices mostly lower on Taipei futures market
- Pope Bendict XVI on Mideast tour
- Authorities: Teen kept in Fla. bathroom, beaten
- Wall Street poised for lower opening Tuesday
- Donovan unlikely to extend with Bayern
- Laura Ashley shares fall on profit warning
- FTSE-100 index down 101.10 points at 4,033.65
- UK: first evidence of hemophiliac with mad cow
- Eduardo describes return as 'best of my life'
- Euro dips to 3-month low before rebounding
- Colombian rebels say they killed Indians
- Taiwan mulls closing representative office in Bangladesh
- Zimbabwe's new Cabinet holds first meeting
- Some of the world's deadliest fires
- Eduardo sees return as 'best day of my life'
- 2 escape French prison, take hostages, recaptured
- Indonesia considers revising 2009 budget
- Patron's XI batsmen dominate Sri Lanka
- Director: Jackie Chan film too violent for China
- French interior minister urges calm in Caribbean
- Obama to Denver for stimulus signing
- Zimbabwe may see new epidemics other than cholera
- Smithfield Foods to cut 1,800 jobs, close 6 plants
- Iraqi oil minister: new OPEC cutbacks possible
- Congo: Ebola virus outbreak that killed 15 is over
- Legal showdown set in Polanski's sex case
- Moderate earthquakes shakes Turkey, Greece
- GM, Chrysler race to finish plan as deadline looms
- Pope to tour Mideast second week of May
- Austrian cops suspected of informing for Kazakhs
- Ibanez retires after series of head injuries
- Euro tumbles amid East European bank warning
- Wal-Mart's 4Q earnings decline 7 percent
- Vaas eyes 2011 cricket World Cup
- Japan finance chief quits over alleged drunkenness
- EPA releases list of most environmentally friendly cars
- Authorities: Teen kept in bathroom, beaten
- 8 British men tried for alleged airline bomb plot
- 200,300 workers being given unpaid leave days: labor council
- Medtronic 3Q profit jumps without charges
- SocGen turning page on trader scandal
- Couple arrested in Spain for jihad videos
- 3 South Florida doctors accused of Medicare fraud
- Dollar 3-month interbank lending rate steady
- Innovative Web site posted crash's radio traffic
- Mass. man accused in bat attack won't serve time
- Belgo-Dutch bid says WCup to be economic boost
- President Ma urges U.S. to grant Taiwan visa-free access
- Kosovo marks 1 year since independence declaration
- Dubai: Israeli reject for security fears
- French approve state aid for helping the dying
- Chinese woman recovers from bird flu
- Taiwanese director to shoot remaining scenes of 'Visages' in Taipei
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Obama to sign $787B stimulus bill to boost economy
- US senator offers help in Cyprus peace talks
- Spain: Firefight in Equatorial Guinea's capital
- Taiwan to resume fishing talks with Japan after four-year hiatus
- Iraqi oil minister: new OPEC cutbacks possible
- Trump Resorts files for bankruptcy a third time
- Man United to finally catch up with title rivals
- Defense in Politkovskaya trial alleges fabrication
- Harrods chief Al Fayed won't face assault charges
- Spain: migrant boat death toll at 22
- U.S. legislative aides learn about work of Taiwan medical group
- Wal-Mart's 4Q earnings decline 7.4 percent
- European stocks hit by Moody's banking alert
- Russia, China sign $25 billion energy deal
- Longtime Zimbabwe opposition figure faces charges
- US Army Sergeant will testify in Iraq slay trial
- Exchanges of U.S. and Taiwanese fugitives difficult: MOFA
- Cost estimate for Sochi Olympics down 15 pct
- Anti-gambling activists vow to oppose casinos in Penghu County
- Colombian rebels say 8 Indians killed as informers
- Nigeria, Italy clamp down on human trafficking
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- 'Czech Gems' exhibition opens in Taipei
- Gadhafi up to old tricks in new way
- The recovery plan: Shock & awe for a shaken nation
- Jews in Muslim lands anxious over Gaza war
- Recession ups US demand for Third World-type loans
- NATO cautions Pakistan over talks with Taliban
- Chief of Taiwan's Palace Museum explains visit to Shanghai
- Can all that Twitters turn to gold amid the gloom?
- InterContinental Hotels 2008 net down 43 percent
- Serbia says Kosovo is not a country
- Laptop maker Acer introduces mobile handset
- Wall Street tumbles in early trading
- Clinton says US reviewing policy toward Myanmar
- British lawyer convicted in Berlusconi case
- Dubai: Israeli rejected for security fears
- Overseas challenges to Obama despite US focus
- UK recession forces revisions in divorce deals
- Brazilian cleared of scoring with arm
- Trump casinos file for bankruptcy a third time
- France's Sarkozy to address social cost of crisis
- Sturm to fight Sato in April
- Taichung mayor calls for more government support for charities
- 2 players charged over assault involving Gerrard
- Judicial Yuan chief to visit Saint Lucia as special envoy
- Pope to visit Jordan mosque during Holy Land tour
- Second drug charge against S. African airline crew
- Russian economy seen shrinking 2.2 pct in 2009
- Firefight reported in Equatorial Guinea's capital
- Resignations roil prominent Kurdish party in Iraq
- Brazil stocks plunge on global economic pessimism
- Wall Street slides on economic gloom
- Oil slips below $36 as demand for crude wanes
- Moon rocket scientist Konrad Dannenberg dead at 96
- Egyptian army, air force conducts Sinai war games
- Watchdog says bribes in Greece increased in 2008
- World stocks slump amid US car bailout concerns
- Australia braces for South African test series
- Harrods owner Al Fayed won't face sex charges
- Doctors group: Zimbabwe ripe for new epidemics
- UK Conservatives open 20-point lead over Labour
- UN agency unveils emergency plan for Gaza
- Operator of British nuclear plant fined for leaks
- Taoyuan Aviation City plan to solicit expert views
- China sends more peacekeepers to Sudan
- Numancia fires coach Kresic after poor run
- Israel considering prisoner exchange
- Cambodia opens landmark trial
- 'Turning point' deal in Darfur conflict
- ProMos woes unabated by loan
- CAA wants to expand Sungshan Airport, rejecting park initiative
- Swap molester for tycoon, says ex-diplomat
- DPP slams plans to raise health insurance premiums
- Taiwan may close representative office in Bangladesh
- CEPD raises public construction spending for 2009 to NT$150.6b
- 'Czech Gems' on display at National Taiwan Museum
- Extra Alishan train services for cherry blossom season
- U.S. to continue arms sales to Taiwan
- More than 200,300 workers made to take unpaid leave, CLA reports
- Scientists urge public not to miss Lulin Comet sighting
- Nearly 70% use Internet in Taiwan
- Green cars
- Australian fires death toll hits 200
- Sri Lanka rebels sign up child soldiers for final battle: UNICEF
- Rising AIDS threat for Asian homosexual men: WHO
- South African Airways crew bailed after new Heathrow drugs find
- Tainted French baby formula found in Asia
- Taiwan must learn from 'war on terror'
- In times of economic crisis,some leaders look for scapegoats
- Japan finance minister resigns in blow to PM Aso
- Civilian death toll in Afghanistan numbers 2,118 in 2008: U.N.
- Malaysian politician offers her resignation over nude photos
- Think twice before snapping a photo of British bobbies
- Michelle Obama getting to know DC
- In Japan, foster parents blaze an unpopular trail
- No joy in this cooking - recipes can make you fat
- Variety and quantity revealed by marine census surprise scientists
- More than 18,000 applicants for Australia's 'best job in the world'
- Dinosaur found in Argentina provides link to carnivores
- Shoulder pads bring '80s style to NY Fashion Week
- Taiwan's Acer unveils high-end mobile phones
- Singapore exports in biggest fall on record, data shows
- Financial system still far from healthy: IMF head
- China may set up forex fund for foreign energy hunt: reports
- Crippled U.S. auto firms to report on restructuring plans
- Germany could take Opel stake if GM goes bankrupt, report says
- Britain could suffer even deeper recession: BoE
- Taiwan dollar to weaken 5.5% by end of 2010: RBS
- Bank of East Asia profit falls 99%
- L'Oreal profit down
- Qantas cuts flights
- Pizza sales up
- Silks House offers fusion cuisine with Aussie wine
- Five-star hotel Silks Place Yilan opens
- Phoenix unveils new technology
- Nescafe presents you chance to win NT$1m grand prize
- Hong Kong-based Filligent announces CE certification for its BioMask
- Oil falls below US$37 as demand wanes
- Taipei shares close down 2.17 percent
- Asia markets plunge amid financial fears
- Euro drops to two-month low against the greenback in Asian trade
- Winter in Niagara: Romance sizzles in cozy inns
- Crombeen strike leads Blues past Rangers
- Kuznetsova defeated in Dubai
- Johnson wins after PGA Pebble Beach washout
- NBA resumes as Bryant eyes title and others hold out hope
- No charges made against Phelps
- Tour of Zimbabwe
- Returning Eduardo hits two as Arsenal win in Cup
- Impatient clubs hamper young managers: Wenger
- Leipheimer surges ahead in California Tour
- England builds impressive lead on Collingwood's ton
- US quiet on Pakistan peace deal with Taliban
- Taiwan Special Olympics team wins 30 medals
- Taiwan plastics makers urge government to pursue China tariff talks
- Taiwan’s economy may post record contraction on exports
- Obama signs stimulus into law, housing moves next
- Obama orders 17,000 more U.S. troops to Afghanistan
- US looks for better way to sway Myanmar: Clinton
- Drought might have collapsed Cambodian Angkor city
- Taiwan ex-president files complaint against prosecutors for instigation
- Indonesia opens peatland forests for palm oil
- CECA not included in third cross-strait talks: Taiwan SEF head
- CAESAR PARK HOTEL TAIPEI Merry Valentine’s Month
- New health insurance project scrapped for wrong timing: Taiwan DOH
- Commerzbank 4Q loss totals euro809M
- Prices marginally higher on Taipei bourse
- Russia: global warming to cause droughts, floods
- Stocks drop on worries about economy, car makers
- Israel ships Golan Heights apples to Syria
- Italy police arrest 8 in Mafia wind farms plot
- Dubai Championships Results
- Chechen rebel returns and denounces insurgency
- Kansas jury recommends death in student's slaying
- California to lay off 20,000 amid budget woes
- FTSE-100 index down 100.62 points at 4,034.13
- British lawyer convicted in Berlusconi case
- Police: TV exec beheads wife who filed for divorce
- WADA willing to listen on drug-testing complaints
- Dollar up, gold rises in afternoon trading
- Electric Nissan to have 100-mile battery range
- World stocks tumble as bailout confidence fades
- Old Europe reaches out to new Iraq
- Brazil's Carnival in crisis? The party rolls on
- Appeals court upholds NYC's calories-on-menus rule
- SEC charges Stanford with 'massive' fraud
- Man who skied every day for 24 seasons dies at 85
- Swedish prosecutor to drop some Pirate Bay charges
- Police: NY man doused with tequila, set on fire
- Vatican warns of ethical risks with gene progress
- Plea deal for man accused of school attack plot
- US calls Venezuelan referendum democratic
- Russia-Georgia talks on observers resume in Geneva
- Italy opposition leader offers to step down
- Nesta has successful back surgery
- Dollar surges on Eastern European bank warning
- RBS rules out discretionary bonuses for 2008
- EU executive begins weighing Stimulus plans
- Obama says Afghan needs comprehensive strategy
- Federer to miss Davis Cup match, Dubai tournament
- Defense in Politkovskaya trial alleges fabrication
- Ex-border agents who shot smuggler out of prison
- Raikkonen fastest in F1 testing
- ECB suspends Stanford talks after fraud charge
- Israel considering prisoner exchange
- SEC charges Texas financier with 'massive' fraud
- Colo, official denies staff quit answering phones
- Wasps lose 3 England players to French clubs
- Colo. official denies staff quit answering phones
- 10 London police officers suspended
- Faith Prince set for 'Little Mermaid' villainess
- Polish woman publishes letters from late pontiff
- Yemen arrests 7 Saudis on alleged terror ties
- Fires at 3 Alabama churches stoke arson fears
- English, WIndies cricket suspends Stanford talks
- Greece: Gunmen fire shots in TV station car park
- Serena advances in Dubai, Safina loses
- 2 escape French prison, take hostages, recaptured
- Yahoo becomes ICC's internet partner
- Fed banker warns of deflation
- Sienna Miller's Broadway debut set for Oct. 22
- Obama says Afghan strategy comprehensive
- Kosovo marks 1 year of independence from Serbia
- Madagascar army chiefs want solution to crisis
- Huge chimp shot dead after mauling woman
- Facebook changes on data retention spark protests
- 578 Tuareg rebels lay down arms in Mali ceremony
- Appeals court upholds NYC's calories-on-menus rule
- Former Chicago alderman gets 4 years in prison
- English, WIndies cricket suspends Stanford talks
- Bank stocks fall on fears about industry's health
- Oil slips below $35 as global markets slump
- Guadeloupe strikers block roads, close airport
- Demand for business jets falls, ending 4-year boom
- Fallen oil prices a chink in Sarah Palin's armor
- Gates Foundation promoting micro savings
- UN: Explosives in Gaza stolen under Hamas guard
- Police: Ohio man held woman captive, read Bible
- Iranian official discusses cooperation with Russia
- Jury recommends death in Kan. student's slaying
- Markets, euro sink on eastern Europe warning
- US provides $429M to 29 more banks
- Yemen hands over ex-Gitmo detainee to Saudi Arabia
- Cruise ship carrying 104 aground in Antarctica
- Greece: Gunmen fire shots outside TV station
- George Strait to headline debut of Cowboys stadium
- Agreement reached on Internet music royalty rates
- BoE policy maker fuels rate cut speculation
- House speaker refers Burris case to prosecutor
- Rodriguez says he took over-the-counter substance
- Ronaldo to debut in about 2 weeks
- Documents: DHS passed protest info to Md. police
- Palin's teen daughter wishes pregnancy came later
- SEC charges 4 from BlackBerry maker over options
- Sudan, Darfur rebel group sign peace framework
- Yahoo launches integrated mobile services
- UN: 5 tons of bombs stolen under Hamas guard
- Gov't-backed bankruptcy is option for automakers
- US judge refuses to dismiss Blackwater charges
- Jerry Springer to star in musical in London
- 8 British men tried for alleged airline bomb plot
- Israel considering prisoner release for soldier
- AP source: GM, UAW closing in on concession deal
- Demand for business planes falls, ends 4-year run
- Cruise ship carrying 105 aground in Antarctica
- Gunmen attack 2 oil facilities in southern Nigeria
- Business Jets Glance
- Saudis appoint Peseiro to coach football team
- Kan. gov questions whether GOP aiming for shutdown
- German scientist who helped put man on moon dies
- US provides $429M to 29 more banks
- Polish woman publishes letters from late pontiff
- Yemen: Ex-Gitmo inmate now Qaida cmdr surrenders
- 2nd soldier at Missouri base dies of meningitis
- President of top Costa Rican football team killed
- Burris acknowledges trying to raise money for gov
- Burris acknowledges fundraising for Blagojevich
- Pa. woman to stand trial for selling pierced cats
- AP source: GM, UAW close to deal as deadline nears
- Army rethinking plan to reduce US troops in Europe
- ANC accepts former spokesman's resignation
- Bolivia's Morales meets French energy executives
- US woman to stand trial for selling pierced cats
- Aristide's party still blocked from Haiti election
- Fla. jury picked in Sears Tower terror plot trial
- Police: 10-year-old Illinois boy committed suicide
- Ahmadinejad: Iran waiting for changes in US policy
- 3rd guilty plea in Pa. courthouse corruption probe
- Obama signs massive stimulus package
- Ex-Maine drug prosecutor denies child porn charges
- Blue Jackets place Modin on injured list
- Plea deal for man accused of school attack plot
- Gold up
- US jury picked in Sears Tower terror plot trial
- Defense officials say Obama OKs Afghanistan forces
- Victims of commuter plane crash in Buffalo
- A look at some of those killed in NY plane crash
- Obama: Stimulus lets Americans claim destiny
- Tough clothes for tough times at NY Fashion Week
- Arkansas gov. signs tobacco tax hike into law
- Judge throws out Missouri murder conviction
- US hospitals see big drop in staph 'superbugs'
- US catalog adds sex aids to wholesome wares
- Ibanez retires after head injuries
- Obama signs massive economic stimulus
- Stocks drop on worries about economy, automakers
- Grand jury to hear alleged KKK initiation slaying
- Irish authorities monitoring 500-ton oil spill
- Sources: Pettitte talked to feds in Clemens probe
- Rules say US reactors must withstand plane strike
- Mo. bridge project touted as first under stimulus
- Oil slips below $35 as global markets tumble
- ATP-Copa Telmex Results
- Senator tried to raise funds for Blagojevich
- Wedgie as good as handcuffs in suspect detention
- Crews finish gathering remains at NY crash site
- Iraqi boy deafened in bomb attack hears again
- Goldman Sachs President Winkelried to retire
- Burris tried to raise funds for Blagojevich
- Ex-border agents who shot smuggler out of prison
- Former Maine prosecutor faces child porn charges
- Kaka says Beckham crucial for AC Milan
- Obscure Tolkien book to come out this spring
- Arkansas gov. signs tobacco tax hike into law
- Chrysler seeks $5B more in gov't viability plan
- WTA-Copa Sony Ericsson Colsanitas Results
- US officials say Obama OKs Afghanistan forces
- Irish authorities monitoring 500-ton oil spill
- Props used by Ernie Kovacs part of Dallas auction
- Marchers block US border to protest army presence
- French Football Results
- Chrysler asks govt for $5 billion more in loans
- Beckham would be welcome back with Galaxy
- Guinean stowaway wants to play football in Brazil
- Largest banks that received aid cut lending
- Bolivia's Morales calls on Total to up investment
- Chrysler seeks $5B more in gov't viability plan
- 3-year-old wanders onto NYC subway train alone
- Swann's 5-wicket haul sets up England domination
- Calif. Legislature still 1 vote shy of budget fix
- Latin American stocks drop on stimulus skepticism
- Guatemala apologizes to Cuba for Bay of Pigs
- West Indies-England 3rd Test Scoreboard
- Valenciennes beats Caen 2-0 in French league
- Drug gangs drive off cops, terrorize Mexican town
- UAW says it has deal on contract concessions
- Nuke waste disposer offers revenue share to Utah
- Police confirm 5-year-old boy killed by crocodile
- Brazil's VP released from hospital after surgery
- Nuke waste disposer offers incentive to US state
- Judge throws out Missouri murder conviction
- Obama sends more US troops to secure Afghanistan
- Obama OKs 17,000 more US troops for Afghanistan
- Starbucks launching instant in 2 US cities
- Tejada apologizes to Astros for buying drugs
- `Friday the 13th' takes $43.6M box-office slice
- Guatemala apologizes to Cuba for Bay of Pigs
- Liriano says he'll skip World Baseball Classic
- Detour bars' maker files for bankruptcy protection
- Animal experts are baffled by chimp attack
- Rodriguez says cousin injected him with substance
- Largest US banks that received aid cut lending
- A slow start, mixed signals, for Mickelson
- Marchers block US border to protest army presence
- Treasurys rally as stocks take a tumble
- 'Next to Normal' scheduled for a Broadway run
- GM plan calls for $30 billion, 47,000 job cuts
- Judge won't dismiss Polanski case, for now
- Former Morgan Stanley VP accused of embezzlement
- Nuke waste disposer offers revenue share to Utah
- Company says Montana coal plant moving forward
- GM seeks up to $30B in aid, to cut 47,000 jobs
- Nuke waste disposer offers incentive to US state
- UAW says it has deal on contract concessions
- Palestiians says Israelis launch Gaza air strikes
- Kansas budget impasse ends
- Pennetta upset by Slovenian un Bogota
- Sudan criticizes US on Darfur
- Venezuela to slash spending as oil prices fall
- Largest banks that received aid cut lending
- Berkshire Hathaway sheds half of J&J stake
- Spanish royals pledge support for Jamaica in visit
- Crash probe focusing on weather, crew's training
- Chrysler seeks $9B of gov't aid in viability plan
- Haiti education students demand better training
- Police: TV exec beheads wife who filed for divorce
- Simon beats Dimitrov to reach 2nd round of Open 13
- 'Next to Normal' making the jump to Broadway
- Bar mitzvahs grow among seniors
- In some states, they shoot dogs, don't they?
- Obama OKs 17,000 more Afghanistan troops
- Father sues DC water authority for $200 million
- Mixed verdict over migrants' run-in with rancher
- Kenyan immigrants to US celebrate Obama's roots
- Clinton seeks greater Southeast Asia ties
- US enviro agency near ruling on greenhouse gases
- George Strait to headline debut of Cowboys stadium
- Cache of Ice Age fossils found in Los Angeles
- RMK Championships and Cellular South Cup Results
- GM seeks up to $30B in aid, will cut 47,000 jobs
- Indian composer identifies with "Slumdog" hero
- Serra upsets Soderling in Memphis
- `Slumdog Millionaire' kid stars face uphill battle
- Wednesday, February 25
- California still 1 vote shy of budget fix
- Everton defeats Caracas 1-0
- GM, Chrysler seek more govt aid, to cut more jobs
- Don Johnson sues over 'Nash Bridges'
- Riviera gears up for Ryo Ishikawa
- Australian banker calls recent falls a 'one-off'
- Shaq's shoe makes a big impression on Obama
- World Golf Glance
- Michael Jackson auctions awards, albums, art, etc.
- Report: Fetal stem cells trigger tumors in ill boy
- Canadiens Kovalev gets some time off
- Polanski loses court bid but gets another chance
- Judge approves sale of US Hard Rock Park
- Tiny search engine alleges Google abuses its power
- Gary Collins charged with drunken driving
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Daimler has 4Q loss of
- Liga de Quito beats Palmeiras 3-2
- Chelsea coming to Seattle to play Sounders
- Army investigates girl's death at Army barracks
- Tampa Rays block Kazmir from WBC
- Hewitt recalled for Australia
- Cache of Ice Age fossils found in Los Angeles
- Jury: SD firefighters were harassed in gay parade
- Chimp owner told police: 'Shoot him! Shoot him!'
- CAW says GM Canada cannot afford further job cuts
- NATO cautions Pakistan over truce with Taliban
- Ex-Atty. Gen. Mukasey joins NYC law firm
- Tuesday's Canadian Briefs
- Ex-champs Moya, Gaudio bow out in Buenos Aires
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Chavez touts Venezuela as oil supplier to China
- Saints release RB Deuce McAllister
- SKorea warns of sanctions over NKorean missile
- Obama compares oil sands to coal
- Caribbean news briefs
- Ex-champs Moya, Gaudio bow out in Buenos Aires
- Stanford Bank in Venezuela unaffected by probe
- New Mexico police find bones of 6 bodies in desert
- Ex-Morgan Stanley VP accused of $2.5M embezzlement
- Colombian rebels say 8 Indians killed as informers
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Leipheimer keeps lead as Hushovd wins 3rd stage
- World Bank warns of climate change in Andes
- Asian stocks tumble as bailout confidence fades
- Union says GM Canada cannot afford further cuts
- Gang violence spikes in Vancouver
- Foreign exchange rates
- Beckham, Mayer, DiCaprio celebrate Giorgio Armani
- ILO: 7.2 million more Asians to be jobless in 2009
- Boca Juniors beats Deportivo Cuenca 1-0
- 1 of 2 thong-facemask robbery suspects sentenced
- Tour of California Results
- Obama compliments Canadian regulation
- Embattled Stanford sponsors two golf tours
- Giorgio Armani gives $1M for arts in NYC schools
- SKorea, US warns North Korea over missile launch
- Liu Xiang on the verge of resuming training
- Antigua PM urges calm amid Stanford investigation
- Westpac reports 5-fold rise in bad debts to $511M
- Khmer Rouge genocide trial opens in Cambodia
- Vietnam hikes electricity prices by 9 percent
- Jury: US firefighters were harassed in gay parade
- Mexico Cabinet official reports extortion attempt
- Oil stays below $35 after big drop overnight
- Liga de Quito opens defense with close win
- NKorea's Kim Jong Il makes pitch before election
- Evangelical church leaders detained in China
- GM talks with Delphi about retaking parts plants
- Abortion foes, supporters, clash over new US rule
- Howard scores career-high 45 in win over Bobcats
- Exhibition of Taiwan butterflies draws media attention in Hungary
- Obama taking pro-trade message to Canada
- Obama faces massive scope of foreclosure crisis
- China promises to keep exchange rate steady
- Gang violence spikes in Vancouver
- Ex-Canada rugby star set for Aussie Rules debut
- Panthers blank Devils, 4-0
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Vokoun stars as Panthers blank Devils
- Karzai, Obama talk for 1st time since inauguration
- Kirilenko returns to spark Jazz over Grizzlies
- Obama signs huge stimulus, readies foreclosure aid
- Sharks get back on winning track against Oilers
- Rights group reports protests among Tibetans
- Asian stocks track US slide as bailout hopes fade
- Macau corruption case back in court
- Russia, Japan discuss disputed island territory
- Labor council launches employment drive in Kinmen
- Tiger "a few weeks" from returning: says caddie
- Karzai, Obama talk for 1st time since inauguration
- GM, Chrysler seek billions more, to cut more jobs
- Reports: China names aluminum boss to Cabinet
- Pakistanis rally for peace in militant stronghold
- Report: Kuwait considering nuclear energy program
- Palin's daughter says abstinence 'not realistic'
- AP Interview: EPA to rule on global-warming risk
- Benaud to call stumps in 2010
- 'Truth commission' could spark more partisanship
- Police foil bomb attack at Citibank in Athens
- Clinton seeks to improve US image with Muslims
- Philippine police capture suspected bomber
- Germany's Merck reports 4Q loss of
- Germany's Merck reports 4Q loss of
- Germany's Merck reports 4Q loss of
- Germany's Merck reports 4Q loss of
- Germany's Merck reports 4Q loss of
- Germany's Merck reports 4Q loss of
- Germany's Merck reports 4Q loss of euro279.5 million
- SocGen posts 4Q profit, sees challenging 2009
- Australian wildfire death toll unlikely to jump
- Some of the world's deadliest fires
- Euro up against dollar at $1.2623
- Malaysia Airlines, Jet Airways to code share
- US general visits Afghan bomb site for death claim
- Heineken reports 87 pct fall in full year profit
- Commerzbank 4Q loss totals
- Commerzbank 4Q loss totals
- Commerzbank 4Q loss totals
- Commerzbank 4Q loss totals
- Commerzbank 4Q loss totals
- Commerzbank 4Q loss totals
- AFC calms Korea anger over remark
- Khmer Rouge tribunal ends pretrial proceedings
- ING Groep reports 4Q net loss of
- ING Groep reports 4Q net loss of
- ING Groep reports 4Q net loss of
- ING Groep reports 4Q net loss of
- ING Groep reports 4Q net loss of
- ING Groep reports 4Q net loss of
- ING Groep reports 4Q net loss of euro3.1 billion
- WHO: China's bird flu cases don't signal pandemic
- Police foil bomb attack at Citibank in Athens
- Report: NKorea launch could be ready in 2 weeks
- US general visits Afghan bomb site for death claim
- Official: Iraq to award oil contract in March
- Japanese stocks fall amid renewed stimulus doubts
- SocGen posts 4Q profit, sees challenging 2009
- Australia could bolster Afghanistan troop numbers
- Elite high school student opts to transfer to less known school
- Norman back in the hunt at Johnnie Walker
- CECA will not be signed during third SEF-ARATS talks: SEF head
- Spanish judges strike over staffing levels
- Iran says it has built unmanned aircraft
- Prices mixed on Taipei futures market
- Charges may be near in alleged KKK recruit slaying
- China shares tumble on profit-taking
- Academics to launch silent commemoration of the 228 Incident
- France's Sarkozy seeks to stem social unrest
- Red Cross aid to civilians in Sri Lanka war zone
- Issues for France's crisis summit
- Testimony starts in Iraq murder case of US soldier
- Red Cross aids civilians in Sri Lanka war zone
- Taiwan now sees economy contracting this year
- Syrian president hopeful of restoring US ties
- UK ruling expected in case of radical preacher
- French government urges calm in tense Guadeloupe
- Iran leader warns Obama over foreign policies
- Merkel's Cabinet agrees on expropriation law
- Israel nears decision on cease-fire with Hamas
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Japanese, Russian leaders meet in Sakhalin
- UK court: Radical preacher can be deported from UK
- Obama administration demands stricter food labels
- Ex-SKorean strongman pays respect to late cardinal
- Carlsberg 4Q profits more than triple
- 8 Franciscan nuns die in Indonesian car crash
- British court: Radical preacher can be deported
- Ruble tumbles as economic outlook darkens
- BoE unanimous on money creation
- Acclaimed Sudanese novelist Al-Tayeb Saleh dies
- Ukraine seeks
- Ukraine seeks
- Ukraine seeks
- Ukraine seeks
- Ukraine seeks
- Ukraine seeks
- Ukraine seeks euro500 mln from EBRD as crisis worsens
- Puma's 4Q profit narrows to
- Puma's 4Q profit narrows to
- Puma's 4Q profit narrows to
- Puma's 4Q profit narrows to
- Puma's 4Q profit narrows to
- Puma's 4Q profit narrows to
- Puma's 4Q profit narrows to euro8.1 million
- Hong Kong stocks recover from early losses
- Sweden slams GM for plans to drop Saab
- IOC awards European broadcast rights to SPORTFIVE
- Assad: Syria wants better ties with US
- 1 killed in unrest on French island Guadeloupe
- Spanish judges strike over staffing levels
- Norsk Hydro posts 4Q loss, blaming fall in prices
- Taiwan sees economy shrinking, cuts interest rate
- Iraq: 7 Shiite pilgrims die in crash with British
- Prosecutor: says alleged bomb plotters left videos
- Philippine veterans told to apply for US benefits
- AIDS becomes China's deadliest infectious disease
- Red Cross sends food aid to Sri Lanka war zone
- Kuwait judge renews detention of Australian woman
- Ian Watmore to become FA chief executive
- Abbas suggests to Hamas he'll be flexible
- Commerzbank posts 4Q loss of
- Commerzbank posts 4Q loss of
- EU sees France, Germany budget gaps widening
- Commerzbank posts 4Q loss of
- Commerzbank posts 4Q loss of
- Commerzbank posts 4Q loss of
- Commerzbank posts 4Q loss of
- Commerzbank posts 4Q loss of euro809 million
- French wine exports drop in 2008 amid crisis
- Central Bank announces new interest rate cut
- EU sees stimulus plans leaving budget gaps
- Merkel's Cabinet agrees on expropriation law
- NY plane crash probe turns to plane, pilots, ice
- Platini to EU: Don't interfere in Champions League
- Polish police hold priest, MD in child porn raids
- Jordanian man kills sister in honor crime
- Government lowers GDP forecast to -2.9% for 2009
- World stocks down as Dow hovers round Nov. lows
- Saudi Arabia executes man for murder
- BoE seeks more authority to create money
- French ministers quizzed about return to NATO fold
- Court told alleged airline plotters left videos
- Heineken reports 87 pct fall in full year profit
- Czech lower house approves Lisbon treaty
- EU proposes new European asylum agency
- Assad: Syria wants better ties with US
- Bulgaria opposition calls confidence vote
- Seven arrested following Milan derby
- Israel to Gaza borders closed until soldier freed
- Northwest Jesuits file for bankruptcy protection
- Germany's Wilhelm wins individual gold at Worlds
- World Championships biathlon results
- Serb official: Mladic will be arrested
- Selectors name five uncapped players
- Zimbabwe to pay soldiers, teachers in US dollars
- Oil stays near $35 after big drop overnight
- Wall Street poised for modestly higher opening
- 1 killed in unrest on French island Guadeloupe
- China Steel likely to post a loss in the first quarter
- Israel says no cease-fire until soldier comes home
- Government's economic focus remains boosting domestic demand: CEPD
- France recall Stade Francais prop Marconnet
- China warns of unrest among jobless migrants
- Demining work on Kinmen to resume March 2
- Sri Lanka's Sangakkara hits ton in warm up
- General Electric CEO declines bonus for 2008
- Britain's Brown holds talks on G-20
- EU probes Spanish aid to automakers
- Al-Qaida in N. Africa says it holds UN envoy
- Analysis: Poles, Czechs fear loss of bases
- Coe joins England's 2018 World Cup bid team
- Slovenia debates referendum on Croatia's NATO bid
- Analysis: Poles, Czechs fear loss of US bases
- Chimp owner begs police to stop chimp attack
- Goodyear cutting nearly 5,000 jobs after 4Q loss
- Barcelona's Iniesta out for 2 weeks
- GM Europe: Open to partnerships
- Deere fiscal 1Q profit falls 45 percent
- Russia wants a new security system
- Wales' Roberts set to be fit for France match
- UK judge dismisses jury in airline plot case
- IOC awards European broadcast rights to Sportfive
- Swiss investigate Brazilian; may have faked attack
- Open-source systems battle for market
- Armstrong shouldn't be pilloried over testing
- Administrators cut 446 more jobs at Zavvi
- Market forces will set Taiwan dollar's value: vice president
- Chimp's owner calls vicious mauling 'freak thing'
- Obama to act on mortgage foreclosure crisis
- Lee Young-pyo banned for 2 games
- Britain's Brown holds talks on G-20
- Examination Yuan rules out pay cut for civil servants
- Dollar 3-month interbank lending rate steady
- German Vanity Fair stops publishing
- Older, stronger Goku in Hollywood's 'Dragonball'
- $2.3M to man who lost leg in drunk subway fall
- Pope: Catholic politicians must protect life
- Stocks, ruble tumble as economic outlook darkens
- FIFA, UEFA criticize WADA doping rules
- Fayyad to propose direct aid to Gaza's needy
- Republicans oust leader amid strained budget talks
- Taipei to host international ballroom dancing contest
- Platini sticks with Poland, Ukraine for 2012
- Iraq: 7 Shiite pilgrims die in crash with British
- Soldier seen with pistol before prisoners killed
- UK court: Radical preacher can be deported from UK
- GM Europe: Open to Opel partnerships
- Iran begins privatization of second-largest bank
- Home construction drops far more than expected
- Reports: Immigrants clash with police at facility
- Lawyer: more than one rape of Italian artist
- Sweden slams GM for plans to drop Saab
- Pope: Catholic politicians must protect life
- Iran says it has built unmanned aircraft
- Susan Hibbert, witness to German surrender, dies
- Iraq: 7 die in crash with British military vehicle
- Procter & Gamble gives CEO bonus for Gillette deal
- EU: stimulus plans leaving big budget gaps
- Bauer hoping to headline Nordic skiing worlds
- Deere fiscal 1Q profit falls 45 percent
- Report: Environment in Beijing has improved
- Medvedev acknowledges energy policy "mistakes"
- Berlusconi strengthens hold on power
- Dhoni expects a tough challenge in New Zealand
- Chimp owner begs police to stop attack on friend
- Women's Downhill Training Results
- French wine exports drop in 2008 amid crisis
- Clinton looks to boost US image in Asia
- Analysis: IAEA candidates a study in contrasts
- Zimbabwe to pay soldiers, teachers in US dollars
- German football official blasts national team
- Swedes report receiving threats sent from Russia
- England set to play Argentina in Salta
- Industrial production worse than expected in Jan.
- Platini wants extra refs not video replays
- Longtime opposition leader remains in custody
- Sweden grants asylum to former Guantanamo detainee
- Official: 38 civilians killed in Sri Lankan war
- Facebook backtracks on terms of use after protests
- GM Europe: Open to partnerships
- MOEA vows to spur exports amid economic slump
- Obama to unveil $75 billion mortgage relief plan
- Brazil stocks rise after big losses a day earlier
- Germany's Merck falls to loss in 4Q
- Acclaimed Sudanese novelist Al-Tayeb Saleh dies
- Wall Street opens modestly higher after drop
- Author Terry Pratchett receives knighthood
- Dudley joins BP board
- US dollar mostly higher in European trading
- Turkey: allegations of execution of Kurds probed
- FTSE-100 index down 18.09 points at 4,016.04
- Pope to US Speaker Pelosi: Reject abortion support
- Fayyad to propose direct aid to Gaza's needy
- Official: Sri Lanka fighting kills 38 civilians
- Jewish leaders call for sanctions against UAE
- Latvian ministry: GDP to shrink 12 pct
- Lebanese airline strikes over missing employee
- Curb appeal: Pittsburgh mayor's name on trash cans
- US industrial production, housing starts plunge
- Liverpool acts to avoid Hillsborough clash
- No state default in Ukraine, PM says
- ATP Open 13 Results
- Congo-Rwanda fight against Hutu militias near end
- Taiwan's 2009 economic forecast bleak
- Brazil stocks down after big losses a day earlier
- 3rd trial starts for 6 men accused of terror plot
- Spain immigrants angered by alleged arrest quota
- Stocks fall as Obama releases housing plan details
- NY cartoon appears to link Obama to dead chimp
- Harry Connick Jr. to attend New Orleans Mardi Gras
- Women make ski jumping debut at Nordic worlds
- Third trial starts for men accused of terror plot
- Kenya gets more time for poll violence tribunal
- Liechtenstein PM-designate wants tax peace with EU
- Deere first-qtr profit falls 45 pct amid slowdown
- Official: Iraq to award oil contract in March
- Academy has custody of some 100 orphaned Oscars
- Taiwanese claims he's stranded in Shenyang, appeals for help
- World stocks drop as Dow heads towards 2008 lows
- EU: Russians, Georgians agree on security process
- Ex-officer sues Serbia over UN detention
- Cruzeiro aiming to keep momentum going
- 6 Honduran soccer players suspended
- Egypt postpones Feb. 22 Palestinian conference
- And the Oscar goes to Matilda if Ledger wins
- NATO to focus on Afghanistan war, ties with Russia
- SocGen posts 2008 profit despite crisis
- 5 police, 1 soldier wounded in Russia's south
- Gas saver? Pot makes gas gauge read half full
- Reporter shot after peace rally in NW Pakistan
- WORLD at 1600GMT
- Central bank governor warns of deflation risks in Taiwan
- Taiwan's economy hits recession
- CECA will not be signed during talks with China
- U.S. sending more troops to Afghanistan
- Government shelves plans for extra NHI premiums
- DPP urges president to attend citizen national affairs meeting
- Major Taiwan companies feature on Chen list
- Theater group launches DVD of 'Butterfly Dream'
- Cloud Gate's exhibit looks back at 36-year history
- 12 sculptors picked to work in Hualien
- Taiwan offers hand to sinking Pacific island
- Travelers to China urged to get measles vaccines for their infants
- Elite school student transfers to ease parents' financial woes
- Academics advise caution over trade deal with China
- Demining work on Kinmen to begin KINMEN
- China Steel losses
- Clinton mending U.S. ties with Muslims
- Facebook backs down from rule changes after criticism
- North Korea faces sanctions if missile tested: official
- Iran has built unmanned aircraft
- Australia floods
- KMT must accept blame for Taiwan economy woes
- Cheering for Obama stimulus buys into 1930s myth
- Tibetans arrested after protests against China
- Bomb defused outside Citibank in Athens
- Marchers block U.S. border to protest army presence
- Thousands march for peace after Pakistan deal
- Cambodian 'Killing Fields' lawyers clash over torture jail film
- Undeterred by crisis, Viennese waltz the night away
- Asia's shoppers go online as Internet barriers fall
- Beckham, Mayer, DiCaprio celebrate Giorgio Armani
- Indian boy weds female dog to ward off tiger attack: report
- Winslet ready to end Oscars losing streak
- It's a family affair for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at Oscars
- Butterfly colonies trial hints at novel climate fix
- New York can expect big storms more frequently, says new study
- U.S. animal experts are baffled by chimpanzee attack
- U.S. carmakers seek more, markets in reverse
- Stanford attorney's withdrawal 'screams fraud'
- ProMOS shares drop by daily limit over bonds
- Crisis could push 140 million Asians into poverty: ILO
- Lloyds' investors fear dark hole for Black Horse
- Brown suggests new bonus rules
- Malaysia Airlines, Jet to code share
- Sheraton's Antoine Room serves new spring cuisine
- Far Eastern offers wedding packages
- Far Eastern introduces lunch specials
- TANDBERG enhances products
- APGC, the Masters and R&A announce creation of AAC
- Jalpak contributes to Guam Museum
- Taiwan share prices edge up 0.15 percent
- Bank worries, energy stocks yank Wall Street lower
- Euro briefly slips to fresh two-month low in Asia
- Oil prices close near to lowest in Asian trade
- Taiwan dollar falls to a five-year low
- Vegas' Encore hotel has its own highlights
- Four rare white alligators visit Orlando's Gatorland
- I took drugs for an energy boost: Rodriguez
- Contrasting wins for Williams sisters in Dubai
- 'Miracle' needed for India's Games
- Federer pulls out
- 'Bar brawl' charges
- Kid glove
- China's Yao wins battle versus countryman Yi
- Leipheimer keeps yellow jersey
- Hurricanes blown away by Bruins' five in a row
- Swann seizes opportunity for England
- Copenhagen's Little Mermaid China-bound in 2010
- British Museum exhibits reign of Iran's Shah Abbas
- Brazil climate change threatens top coffee crop
- Foot-and-mouth disease cases reported in central Taiwan
- National Palace Museum in Taiwan to cooperate with Shanghai Museum
- Taiwan to buy more Brazilian soybeans as trade with U.S. slumps
- Obama moves forward on cars, financial regulation
- Pakistan unrest displaces over 300,000: official
- Helicopter crashes off Scotland, all on board safe
- China's Baidu.com says profit up 31 percent
- Bargain dining at Keelung's Miaokou
- Saisiyat tribe: Remembering the ta・ay
- Keelung-Xiamen-Magong ferry service to be launched
- NATO leader: alliance needs new strategic concept
- Mugabe plays down arrest of ex-opposition lawmaker
- Authorities: Woman caught tampering with baby food
- Israel says no cease-fire until soldier comes home
- 1 killed in unrest on French island Guadeloupe
- Brown says no cover up over torture allegations
- Egyptian dissident says he's released from prison
- Oil near $35 as bad economic news keeps coming
- Army says teen death at Fort Lewis drug-related
- Jewish leaders call for sanctions against UAE
- Cook hits 51 as England stretch lead to 416
- Court reverses ruling bringing 17 detainees to US
- Ex-officer sues Serbia over UN detention
- Hendrix estate wins trademark dispute over vodka
- 3rd trial starts for 6 men accused of terror plot
- Official: US cowardly on race matters
- Transcontinental cuts 1,500 North American jobs
- NKorea's Kim Jong Il makes rare election pitch
- National Bank Gov says Romania may need IMF loan
- US stocks fluctuate on details of housing plan
- Allies alarmed by Pakistan deal with Taliban
- Brazil stocks steady after a day of losses
- No fans allowed when Sweden hosts Israel
- Depositors rush Stanford-owned Caribbean bank
- VW bank secures German credit guarantees
- European stocks pare losses on Wall Street bounce
- Sweden grants asylum to former Guantanamo detainee
- Spanish court rejects Italy's Valverde probe
- Antarctic cruise ship passengers await rescue
- NYC launches program to encourage entrepreneurs
- Third trial starts for men accused of terror plot
- NY Post cartoon seems to link Obama to dead chimp
- Immigrants clash with police at facility
- Top US official headed to Guantanamo
- Obama acts on mortgage foreclosure crisis
- Russians, Georgians agree to let monitors roam
- Iraqi who threw shoes at Bush due in court
- Soldier pleads guilty to assault in Iraq death
- Barbara Walters interviews Oscar host Hugh Jackman
- Cyprus: Iran ship can leave without suspect cargo
- Top US official calls for stricter food labels
- Geronimo's descendants sue for return of remains
- President gets official Israeli election results
- Bernanke vows to do all he can to revive economy
- New face of offender in US federal courts: Latino
- France's Sarkozy spends to head off social unrest
- RI man gets life sentence in child's beating death
- Al-Qaida in N. Africa claims 6 hostages
- Report: US crime labs lack consistent standards
- Conchita Cintron, famed woman bullfighter, dies
- Ecuadorean bias victim's mom attending US court
- AIBA votes for women's boxing at 2012 Olympics
- Copenhagen's Little Mermaid goes to China
- US attorney general visits Guantanamo Bay facility
- Dolly Parton shut out of 'Hannah Montana' movie
- Commerzbank posts 4Q loss of
- Jankovic upset by emerging talent Kanepi
- Obama first trip abroad is a pit stop
- Coldplay and Duffy lead race for Brit Awards
- UK parliament examining minister's expense claims
- Dollar climbs as Obama unveils housing plan
- US woman says she never gave slain chimp Xanax
- Fed official predicts slight US economic upturn
- Egypt frees dissident from prison after 3 years
- Usher's wife checks out of Brazil hospital
- Medvedev acknowledges energy policy `mistakes'
- Spanish royal couple to visit Florida
- Report: US labs lack consistent standards
- Fed downgrades economic forecast for this year
- Germany to beef up Afghan force for election
- AIBA votes for women's boxing at 2012 Olympics
- Deputies: Body found where Ark. child went missing
- West Indies set 503 victory target, reach 32-0
- McGrady says he's out for season with knee injury
- Missouri man convicted of '92 slaying to go free
- Venezuela-China fund reaches $12 billion
- Former Giants linebacker Brad Van Pelt dies
- Slain chimp's owner now says it wasn't on Xanax
- Growth in E. Europe now a dream deferred
- US stocks slide following details of housing plan
- Ariz. paper sues band for using dead officer's pic
- US senators: Syria must change behavior
- Dynamo Kiev draw with Valencia in UEFA Cup
- Man shoots himself at Crystal Cathedral
- GM Europe: Open to discussing partnerships
- Army says death at Ft Lewis possibly drug-related
- CFO leaves Germany's Schaeffler
- Man kills self in SoCal televangelist's cathedral
- NH officials question young treasurer's commitment
- WTA-Dubai Championships Results
- 2nd trial in Florida boat slayings goes to jury
- Mickey Rourke's beloved Chihuahua dies in his arms
- Depositors rush Stanford-owned Caribbean bank
- Feds: Calif. returning chinook salmon a record low
- US cites poor information-sharing in ship crash
- Defar breaks women's 5,000 indoor record
- Tough market for sellers of antiques and heirlooms
- Zenit beats Stuttgart 2-1
- Ecuador to expel US Embassy official
- Mississippi honors soul singer Denise LaSalle
- Official: UK chopper carrying 18 goes down in sea
- US commander welcomes Obama decision on troops
- Fans clash ahead of UEFA Cup game in Greece
- Oil falls below $35 on more bad economic news
- Slovenia could hamper Croatia's NATO bid
- Williams sisters win, Jankovic upset at Dubai
- Slain chimp's owner now says it wasn't on Xanax
- Grand jury indicts alleged KKK group leader in La.
- Greece: Police to use dogs to control sports fans
- Mass. woman acquitted in 1999 fire that killed 5
- Delta says over 2,100 offer to take severance
- Geronimo's kin sue Skull and Bones over remains
- Defar breaks women's 5,000 indoor record
- Makau set to defend RAK Half Marathon title
- New face of offender in U.S. courts is Hispanic
- Fla. cops match crime scene items to Anthony house
- Small plane gets away from NY pilot
- Canadian automakers to request more aid money
- France's Sarkozy spends billions to prevent unrest
- US soldier pleads guilty to assault in Iraq death
- Carnival queen will have Obama painted on her body
- US commander: troops 'stalemated' in S Afghanistan
- Officials investigate oil spill off Calif. coast
- Man shoots himself at Crystal Cathedral
- Wales players rebuked over conduct on night out
- Fayyad to propose direct aid to Gazans
- US smoker's widow gets $6.3M in damages
- Clippers' Randolph suspended 2 games without pay
- U. of Tennessee president suddenly resigns
- UN: Darfur peacekeepers deployment delayed
- Explosion rips through munitions depot in Brazil
- Kansas budget cash crunch averted, refunds resume
- Judge rules Coleman deposition won't be released
- Villa's Carew clinches 1-1 draw with CSKA Moscow
- Gold prices rise, other commodities fall
- Report: US laboratories lack consistent standards
- Report: UBS to give up 250 names in US tax probe
- US tabloid cartoon appears to link Obama to chimp
- Boeing CEO says pay freeze counterproductive
- UK chopper goes down in sea, crew rescued
- US smoker widow gets $8 million damages
- Stocks end little changed on worries about economy
- Chunk of metal crashes through roof near NJ man
- NY building owner, manager convicted in fatal fire
- UN accused of failing to protect Congo civilians
- Money woes force Harvard to reconsider expansion
- 4 teams of surgeons needed for chimp's victim
- Suspicious Ala. church fires ruled arson cases
- Defending champ Llagostera Vives falls in Bogota
- TV exec accused of beheading wife remains jailed
- 4 teams of surgeons needed for chimp's US victim
- Man kills self in US televangelist's cathedral
- AP NewsBreak: Wade sues estranged wife, attorneys
- UK chopper ditches in North Sea, everyone rescued
- Alaska says Palin owes taxes on per diem expenses
- UN envoy warns of renewed Gaza violence
- Bremen holds Milan to 1-1 draw in UEFA Cup
- Sheriff: Body found identified as missing Ark. boy
- Jury gets Fla. 'Joe Cool' murder case 2nd time
- No injuries after electrical vault explodes in LA
- US smoker's widow gets $8M in damages
- Depositors turned away from Stanford banks
- Bank analyst Meredith Whitney to start own firm
- Swiss giant UBS to pay $780 million in US tax case
- England in powerful position to force victory
- Records: Home of octuplets' grandmother in default
- English Football Results
- Man United 5 points clear after beating Fulham
- HP sales fall short, but profit matches forecasts
- Report: Man who froze in home got shut-off notices
- Ferguson: Chelsea can't win title without Scolari
- Metalist Kharkiv beats Sampdoria 1-0 in UEFA Cup
- Banking giant UBS to pay $780 million in tax case
- Judge reaffirms 1918 legal doctrine in AP lawsuit
- Treasurys retreat after Fed releases Jan. minutes
- Hamburg beats NEC Nijmegen 3-0 in UEFA CUP
- GE Gala Results
- Judge rules to keep young father's story secret
- Madonna seeks dismissal from lawsuit
- Former beach volleyball Olympian dies at 46
- HP profit slumps 13 pct on weak PC and ink sales
- Former officials call for US detainee commission
- 900 sign up to help find Armstrong's stolen bike
- Tourists say 'Non' to French islands amid unrest
- GM, Chrysler downfall leave no easy solutions
- NY building owner, manager convicted in fatal fire
- UK chopper crashes in North Sea, all 18 rescued
- France Crisis Summit
- Injuries already an issue in Super 14
- Ecuador expels US Embassy official for 'meddling'
- Juan Carlos Ferrero into Buenos Aires quarters
- UEFA Cup Glance
- Ky. lawyers back on trial in diet drug case
- Man United 5 points clear after beating Fulham
- Green Beret faces jury on charge of killing Afghan
- Latam stocks dip amid global banking concerns
- Pavlik seeks redemption after first loss
- UN envoy warns of renewed Gaza violence
- Bradley, Holt meet in Montreal title unification
- Antarctic cruise ship passengers rescued
- Sheriff: Ohio man kills family, then himself
- 'Suge' Knight pleads guilty to misdemeanor battery
- NY Post cartoon of dead chimpanzee stirs outrage
- Obama to reassure Canada on free trade pact
- Lawmakers: US must enforce assault-gun import ban
- Zenit has slender lead over Stuttgart in UEFA Cup
- Survivors return to house leveled in plane crash
- Venezuela says OPEC aiming for $70 oil
- UAW deal leaves benefits, bond issues on the table
- Djokovic beats Chardy to join last 16 of Open 13
- Rangers cruise past Forfar in Scottish Cup
- US commander: troops `stalemated' in S Afghanistan
- Bill Clinton predicts economic rebound in 1 year
- Sacramento police recover Armstrong's stolen bike
- Belt-tightening in media squeezes more workers
- Leading Nationals prospect from DR faked age, name
- Vancouver assumes financial control of village
- Go for gold, silver, bronze at NY Fashion Week
- Calif. GOP shakeup bodes ill for $42B budget plan
- TV exec accused of beheading wife remains jailed
- Venezuela negotiating oil for Brazil refinery
- Soldier pleads guilty to assault in Iraq death
- Some US governors may turn down stimulus money
- Obama announces billions to fight foreclosures
- Thursday, February 26
- Billionaire's bank customers denied their deposits
- Kansas budget cash crunch averted, refunds resume
- Lawyer: Religion not an issue in NY beheading case
- Disgraced banker Stanford didn't pay his own taxes
- Grapefruits and Cactuses: Spring training travel
- Court bars release of 17 Uighur detainees into US
- Doc hurt in Ark. blast appears not to remember it
- Father-son soccer trip to real thing in England
- Rape, war, climate to top UN chief's African tour
- China hopes for continuity as Clinton visits
- UBS to pay $780M, open secret Swiss bank records
- Australia's child survivors struggle to cope
- Top-seeded Wozniacki makes Memphis quarterfinals
- Pats' Brady says recovery on schedule
- Video of failed mountain rescue prompts inquiry
- Fed says US economy will get worse in 2009
- Minority golfers gets his shot at Riviera
- Polanco won't play for Dominican Republic in WBC
- US doctor appears to not remember blast
- Wednesday's Canadian Briefs
- Johannesburg market keeps African traditions alive
- David Nalbandian into Buenos Aires quarters
- Orchid shows brighten up winter's last gray days
- Bull escapes ring in Mexico, tramples woman
- Dolphins trapped behind drifting pack ice
- Missouri man convicted of '92 slaying released
- Maori-Springbok match in jeopardy
- US inmate released after murder conviction tossed
- Man kills self in front of Crystal Cathedral cross
- Officials: Lubricant oil leaking off Calif. coast
- R&B, jazz guitarist Snooks Eaglin dies at age 72
- NKorea: Missile, nuclear programs pose no threats
- Thome says he'll play for at least 2 more years
- Scripps to make pay, retirement cuts
- Feds cite poor information-sharing in ship crash
- David Nalbandian into Buenos Aires quarters
- Regulator: Venezuela may aid Stanford Bank in run
- Protection sought for taro
- AP Source: Griffey returning to Mariners
- Caribbean news briefs
- Ken Griffey Jr returning to Mariners
- University of Tennessee president suddenly resigns
- Tour of California Results
- 'Granny Robber' gets 6 more years in Ohio prison
- Leipheimer keeps lead as Cavendish wins 4th stage
- Argentina opens debt swap to foreign bond holders
- Colombia exchange suspends Stanford brokerage
- Cavaliers beat Raptors 93-76
- Sao Paulo earns last minute draw with Medellin
- RMK Championships and Cellular South Cup Results
- Death threats against police appear in border city
- Foreign exchange rates
- Police: Ferry capsizes in Bangladesh
- Clinton hammers Obama message home in Asia
- WORLD at 0400GMT
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Malaysian politics thrown into further turmoil
- Small fire at Tracy Morgan's NYC apt.; no injuries
- Taiwan kills 600 pigs to contain foot-and-mouth
- Philippine gunmen kidnap businessman, daughter
- Asian markets creep higher after US ends flat
- Clinton hammers home Obama message in Asia
- Suwon Bluewings beats Shandong Luneng 1-0
- MLB wants to speak with A-Rod
- US man convicted of '92 slaying released
- Oil below $35 amid grim US economic news
- Gates Foundation commits $48M to African farmers
- California struggles to pay its bills
- Stanford bank's investors go home empty-handed
- Australia, Indonesia talk trade, illegal migrants
- Poll: Public fears growing about troubled economy
- Sport Recife beats Colo Colo 2-1
- M
- M
- M
- M
- M
- M
- Mexico: Results from the Mexican football league
- Japan's central bank leaves interest rates on hold
- China to step up auditing to ensure stability
- Stanford deployed a web of lies, documents show
- Republicans poised to leap on spending abuses
- Democrats strike different tone on Katrina
- Seattle coup: Griffey returning to Mariners
- Santos full year profit rises fivefold
- Japan leaves interest rate on hold amid recession
- Short trip, long agenda: Obama darts up to Canada
- Hewitt upsets Blake; Roddick rolls on
- Japanese leader under pressure to resign
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Snow business: China enjoys induced snowfall
- Vietnam and Vatican discuss establishment of ties
- Asian stock markets mixed amid investor caution
- Ovechkin freak goal helps Capitals down Habs
- China warns Tibet clergy against demonstrations
- Japan leaves interest rate on hold amid recession
- LA Galaxy, Suwon to play for Pan-Pacific title
- Nestle reports 69 percent rise in FY net profit
- IBAF says MLB won't have to stop for Olympics
- Pakistan: Cleric, Taliban leader discuss peace
- Bridgestone's annual profit tumbles 92 percent
- Ex-Nets Kidd, Wright help Mavs pound New Jersey
- Testimony continues in soldier's court-martial
- Japanese shares up on gains in exporters
- Trial begins for Iraqi journalist who threw shoes
- BNP Paribas makes 4th quarter loss
- Deutsche Postbank reports
- Deutsche Postbank reports
- Deutsche Postbank reports
- Deutsche Postbank reports
- Deutsche Postbank reports
- Deutsche Postbank reports
- Deutsche Postbank reports euro710M loss for 4Q
- PPR plans to cut 1,200 jobs as shoppers stay away
- NKorea steps up war rhetoric ahead of Clinton trip
- Analysis: New brand of domestic terror in Greece
- CECA with China no solution to Taiwan's economic woes: scholars
- Truck maker MAN's 2008 profit up 2 pct
- Australian wildfire survivors seek help to rebuild
- Nestle reports 69 pct rise in 2008 profit
- US defense chief wants better Russia relations
- Kyrgyz parliament approves US base closure
- China investigating kidney ailments in babies
- AP Analysis: Fewer outsiders are moving to Florida
- Trial adjourns for Iraq journalist who threw shoes
- UN official: prevent Sri Lanka civilian casualties
- Trial of Iraq journalist who threw shoes postponed
- BAE Systems 2008 profit soars 93 percent
- US lawmakers make rare visit to Gaza
- Euro rises slightly to $1.2590
- Continental reports '08 loss of
- Continental reports '08 loss of
- Continental reports '08 loss of
- Continental reports '08 loss of
- Continental reports '08 loss of
- Continental reports '08 loss of
- Famed Malaysian artist Ibrahim Hussein dies at 72
- Bollywood-style dance classes drawing big crowds
- Continental reports '08 loss of euro1.1 billion
- China shares up on electronics stimulus plan
- French government offers aid to restive Guadeloupe
- Oil near $35 amid grim US economic news
- Kyrgyz parliament approves US base closure
- Honda uncertain on F1 buyout
- Lieberman endorses Netanyahu for premiership
- AP's Bob Thomas wins lifetime achievement award
- Anti-mafia police near Naples nab 29 Africans
- Swedish unemployment, inflation rise in January
- US lawmakers make rare visit to Gaza
- Away fans banned from Ajax-Feyenoord games
- Tycoon Park elected SKorea's sports chief
- Asia stock markets mostly higher in cautious trade
- French government offers aid to restive Guadeloupe
- UK mortgage lending at 8-year low, survey says
- Taipei to host cross-strait travel industry forum
- US senator feels the heat as questions swirl
- China calls for return of Guantanamo Bay inmates
- British finances deteriorating at 'alarming' rate
- Concerns grow about Africa as drug hub
- ADB likely to cut 2009 Asian growth forecast
- Ferry capsizes in Bangladesh with 60 onboard
- US defense chief hopes for better Russia relations
- World markets mostly higher in cautious trade
- China investigating kidney ailments in babies
- Former Olympic hammer throw champ dead at 26
- NATO ministers focus on Afghanistan war
- Insurer Axa reports big drop in 2008 profits
- Lee in talks to direct 'Life of Pi' adaptation
- German states open to helping GM's Opel
- Lieberman endorses Netanyahu for premiership
- Sao Paolo draws Ind. Medellin 1-1 in Copa
- Injured Vonn aiming for US women's record 19th win
- Premier urges high alert against foot-and-mouth-disease
- Prices slightly higher on Taipei bourse
- Court awards
- Court awards
- Court awards
- Court awards
- Court awards
- Court awards
- Court awards euro2,800 to radical preacher held in UK
- JJB Sports administrators close 45 stores
- Dutchman Derksen leads Johnnie Walker
- Wednesday's Sports In Brief
- HK shares close little changed amid economic gloom
- MOF head resolves to streamline financial management
- UK woman loses assisted suicide case
- EU clears German soft loans for businesses
- New al-Qaida message urges Yemenis to fight gov't
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Prices mostly higher on Taipei futures market
- Thailand hopes new cocktail can lure back tourists
- Doomed NY flight operator defends pilot training
- World markets rise but sentiment remains fragile
- New Delhi organizers promise to meet deadlines
- China calls on Russia to investigate ship incident
- Czech President criticizes EU
- Poland argues euro best defense against crisis
- UK's Brown meets Berlusconi in Rome
- Jury deliberates in Politkovskaya murder trial
- Iraqi says he threw shoes at Bush to restore pride
- Creative ideas sought to transform power plant chimney into art
- President says Swiss bank secrecy remains intact
- Germany: Terror group member gets probation
- 'The Rock': No plans to return to wrestling ring
- Saarinen wins opening 10K race at Nordic worlds
- Thailand's exports plunge amid global downturn
- Ruiz Castillo leads downhill training session
- Oil above $35 amid grim economic news
- Demand still healthy on part-time employment market: job bank
- 5 more suspects detained in Beijing hotel fire
- Wall Street poised for moderately higher opening
- BNP Paribas makes 4th quarter loss
- Saarinen wins opening 10K race at Nordic worlds
- Bayern plays Cologne in Bundesliga
- Iran, Afghanistan pledge to boost bilateral trade
- Aborigines protest dismantling of communities
- Swiss Re posts $1.5 billion loss in 4th quarter
- US dollar mostly lower in European trading
- Cops and their horses train for Mardi Gras madness
- Bahrain halts gas talks with Iran over insult
- Ferguson: No time to develop English players
- China approves stimulus for light industry
- FTSE-100 index down 8.06 points at 3,998.77
- Yemenite Jews reach Israel after secret airlift
- Ex-India captain Azharuddin turns to politics
- Lieberman endorses Netanyahu for Israeli premier
- Biathlon World Championship Results
- HUD Secretary: Banks must 'step up' on foreclosure
- New atlas shows dying languages around the world
- Nokia borrows
- Nokia borrows
- Nokia borrows
- Nokia borrows
- Nokia borrows
- Nokia borrows
- Nokia borrows euro500M from European Investment Bank
- Ex-cricketer Lewis denies drug smuggling charge
- Italy: 2 abducted Italian nuns freed in Somalia
- Soldier confessed killing Iraqi to investigators
- Nordic World Ski Championships Results
- Pakistan coach says Malik co-operative
- Trial begins in Las Vegas toddler video sex case
- Japanese woman impregnated with wrong egg
- What a mess! Experts ponder space junk problem
- UAE faces deadline on Israeli tennis player entry
- 1 dead, 7 injured as severe storms pelt Ga., Ala.
- Political trading leads to California vote
- World renowned tenor to perform at Miaoli music festival
- NATO leader: alliance needs new strategic concept
- Ferry capsizes in Bangladesh with 60 onboard
- Europe banks agree to set up default swap clearing
- 4 Romanian family members die in fire in Spain
- HUD Secretary: Banks must play role on foreclosure
- John Kerry visits Gaza Strip
- Sprint Nextel reports $1.6 billion loss in 4Q
- Woman says Connecticut chimpanzee bit her in '96
- Czech president compares EU to Soviet Union
- Newmont Mining posts 4Q profit despite lower sales
- Tricky fixtures for Champions League teams
- Jury acquits defendants in Politkovskaya murder
- Movie dubber dies, was `voice' of Woody Allen
- Arsenal's weakness is youth, Baptista says
- US says NKorea future leadership uncertain
- Reed Elsevier's profits drop 60 pct in 2008
- Man tried in Spain for attack on Ecuadorean girl
- Galliani optimistic over Beckham move
- Dollar interbank lending rates hold steady again
- Avon to make additional restructuring cuts
- French wins biathlon mixed relay for first gold
- UK woman loses assisted suicide case
- Wholesale inflation takes biggest jump in 6 months
- European markets in modest rise ahead of US open
- Woman says Connecticut chimpanzee bit her in '96
- 627,000 new jobless claims in US
- Bahrain halts gas talks with Iran over insult
- Woman says Connecticut chimpanzee bit her in 1996
- Venezuela intervenes in Stanford Bank
- Ukraine's Naftogaz warns of Gazprom arrears
- EU to give guidelines on toxic asset bailouts
- Fayyad signs Gaza funding deal
- US defense chief hopes for better Russia relations
- Norway honors writer Hamsun with mixed feelings
- Clinton says North Korean leadership uncertain
- Iraqi says he threw shoes at Bush to protest war
- French government offers aid to restive Guadeloupe
- Lodwick leads Nordic combined after cross-country
- Expedia posts 4Q loss of $2.76B due to write-down
- California Senate approves long-awaited budget
- Georgia to tease Putin at song contest
- Deutsche Postbank reports
- Deutsche Postbank reports
- Deutsche Postbank reports
- Deutsche Postbank reports
- Deutsche Postbank reports
- Deutsche Postbank reports
- Lodwick leads Nordic combined after cross-country
- Concerns grow about West Africa as cocaine hub
- London Fashion Week offers glitz _ in small doses
- GM's SKorean arm holds talks with state-run bank
- Canadian author protests Dubai fest, won't attend
- Judge dismisses charges in GOP phone jamming case
- Ferry capsize kills 17 in Bangladesh
- Spirit of 228 Incident key to Taiwan's future: 228 foundation
- US senator visits Gaza, avoids Hamas
- Kremlin ally calls for symbolic gesture to West
- British couple face drug charges in Venezuela
- 627K new jobless claims; continuing claims near 5M
- Livni says Kadima to go into opposition
- Pa. plumber cops plea in pilfered pipes case
- Moroccan human rights group leader arrested
- Police: Doughnut shop worker slashes man's tires
- UK's Brown meets pope, Berlusconi in Rome
- NY's Alice Tully Hall is reopening after makeover
- Construction of 2010 stadium delayed by strikes
- Police: 3 insurgents killed in Ingushetia
- Magnitogorsk Steel sues car maker GAZ for arrears
- Cleric, Taliban leader discuss peace in Pakistan
- AP Sportlight
- Stocks open higher as investors look for bargains
- Jury acquits defendants in Politkovskaya murder
- Songshan-Haneda flights slated for October 2010
- GM's SKorean arm holds talks with state-run bank
- US plumber cops plea in pilfered pipes case
- German judo expert thwarts would-be jewel thief
- Airbus to slow jet production
- Clinton says North Korean leadership uncertain
- Brazil stocks rise in early trading
- NATO planning new anti-piracy mission
- Arsenal striker Eduardo out for 2 weeks
- Venezuela government seizes failed Stanford Bank
- Internal woes threaten leader Barcelona
- Chinese real estate commercials prohibited in Taiwan: MAC
- Obama names US urban affairs director
- Traffickers create fake firms to get chemicals
- UK reality TV star fights cancer before cameras
- Leading indicators rise more than expected in Jan.
- Azerbaijan says has gas to fill Nabucco pipeline
- Iran, Afghanistan to boost trade
- ATP says Ram gets visa for Dubai tournament
- Day 5 play delayed by morning rain
- 2 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes in SC river
- IMF Chief warns of worse than expected 2009
- UBS move shakes foundations of Swiss bank secrecy
- Hoffenheim goalkeeper may miss match
- ATP Open 13 Results
- Hull record signing Bullard out for rest of season
- Newmont Mining posts 4Q profit despite lower sales
- Israeli tennis player to play in Dubai tourney
- Bordeaux needs a win in French league
- Hsinchu mayor urges citizens to carry canteens
- UN agency finds new uranium traces at Syria site
- Reputed Colombian drug lord pleads not guilty
- Nestle reports 69 pct rise in 2008 profit
- EU split over spending of EU recovery funds
- De Niro, Morrison first guests for Fallon's show
- Miami jury deliberates in Joe Cool boat slayings
- Detroit to open next season in Sweden
- Inking of CECA key to normalization of economic ties: MAC
- Russian navy hands Yemen 10 seized Somali pirates
- University of Florida reports computer breach
- Report: Shark attacks down worldwide in 2008
- NATO: Pakistan is part of solution to terrorism
- Magnitogorsk Steel sues car maker GAZ for arrears
- 4 dead in NY fire; apts were above laundry
- 1 dead, 16 injured as severe storms pelt Ga., Ala.
- Chaiten volcano erupts again in southern Chile
- Brazil to open 4 embassies in the Caribbean
- Report: Somalia aims to make anti-piracy corridor
- Stranded tourists leave restive Guadeloupe
- US stocks drift amid mixed economic readings
- Valverde faces criminal doping probe in Italy
- NATO planning new anti-piracy mission off Somalia
- Royal christening for UK's newest steam engine
- No zero interest rate in Taiwan despite rate cuts: central bank
- Women's Downhill Training Results
- Robbers raid Rio hostels ahead of Carnival
- Palace museums from cross strait reach 9-point consensus
- Foot-and-mouth disease found in Taiwan
- North Korea says it's prepared for war
- Iraqi shoe-thrower defiant as trial adjourned until March 12
- Taiwan former presidential cashier pleads guilty to all charges
- Taiwan MOF head to streamline financial management
- Ami aboriginal tribe in Taiwan protests dismantling of community
- Taiwan DPP demands apology from Ma for overly rosy economic forecasts
- No timeline for lending treasures to China
- Taipei to host cross-strait travel forum
- CECA no solution to economic woes: scholars
- Taiwan's butterfly orchid enters French high society
- Demand healthy on part-time employment market
- Domingo to perform at Miaoli festival
- Marketing network
- ProMOS to buy back convertible bonds
- South Korea says it can cope with foreign debt
- Taiwan may cut LNG
- Swiss Re posts historic losses
- Zimbabwean stock market begins again, in U.S. dollars
- Taiwan shares edge up on anticipation of stimulus
- U.S. stocks flat despite massive government housing plan
- U.S. Dollar nears six-week high against yen
- Oil prices up and down in Asian trade
- Now is time for DPP to reset Taiwan agenda
- Clinton must press China on human rights
- NATO revisits Afghan strategy
- Netanyahu in pole position to become Israel PM
- China probes 'mystery' kidney stones in children
- Bangladesh ferry capsizes
- Forum on Rohingyas
- China issues call to crush 'separatists'
- China says willing to work with U.S. on climate change
- Holders Zenit edge Stuttgart in UEFA Cup 5th round
- Cavs back after break
- Cavendish wins stage, Leipheimer still in lead
- Capitals 2nd after 4-3 win in shootout
- 'Confessions' of an actress: 'Shopaholic' star Isla Fisher
- Bill Cosby still has something to say
- CompassionArt: music for a world in need
- What's on
- HOT SPOTS
- National Taiwan Museum 國立台灣博物館
- National Theater 國家戲劇院
- Lili Arts Space Lili藝術空間
- National Museum of History 國立歷史博物館
- To make good garlic bread, start with fresh garlic
- Dollar Wise: Payoff of hundred-dollar food budget goes beyond money
- Playboy founder Hefner isn't slowing down
- A better way to watch the Oscars
- Duffy, Kings of Leon sweep the board at Brit awards
- NOW SHOWING
- A thriller which is as timely as a CNN ticker
- A rocky transition from stage to screen
- Rourke, Tomei wrench hearts
- US Energy secretary predicts higher demand for oil
- Best translated book awards announced
- Clinton says North Korea must end provocative acts
- Report: Shark attacks worldwide dropped in 2008
- Texas fundraiser convicted on 14 counts
- Avon Products boosts restructuring, freezes hiring
- Bosnian Serb sentenced to 8 years for war crimes
- UN human rights investigator ends Myanmar visit
- World Bank negotiates on loan to Serbia
- Austrian skier Kirchgasser out for season
- New chapter in attempt to reform Security Council
- February is a shaky month for northern New Jersey
- 7th man charged with affray over Gerrard incident
- Georgian singers to tease Putin at song contest
- US stocks drift following mixed economic readings
- US fears North Korea power struggle
- Euro surges as break-up speculation eases
- Short trip, long agenda: Obama travels to Canada
- Dubai Championships Results
- Judge orders release of Spitzer wiretap documents
- World markets lose gains on mixed US economic news
- Sens to miss Alfredsson after breaking jaw
- Polish police, others protest pension law changes
- Released Egyptain dissident vows to rebuild party
- Released Egyptian dissident vows to rebuild party
- English rugby sets up financial hot line for clubs
- Ferrari's Massa leads final Bahrain test
- Chinese professional women work as nannies, maids
- Georgia to send 100 soldiers to Afghanistan
- 16 arrested for attack on palace in Eq. Guinea
- Solar-charging and socially connected gadgets
- Judge orders release of former governor wiretaps
- Gates: US would pay more for disputed base
- Estonia ready for talks on Guantanamo prisoners
- US files new lawsuit in UBS bank secrets case
- Lieberman endorses Netanyahu for Israeli premier
- Stocks slide as Dow hovers around three-month low
- EU delays auditing rules, waiting for US response
- NY fire kills 4 in family as others jump to safety
- Canadian author protests Dubai fest, won't attend
- Kinnear set to be released from hospital Sunday
- EU split over spending of EU recovery funds
- Oil prices surge on report of falling inventories
- Nordic combined jump postponed at worlds
- GOP considers Pataki for US Senate run
- Prosecutor accuses Valverde of Puerto involvement
- Obama on the Koreas
- Schumacher suspended in France
- Texas fundraiser convicted on 14 counts
- Protest outside NY Post over cartoon
- Police free activists arrested under terror laws
- US Housing secretary: Banks have foreclosure role
- NATO planning new anti-piracy mission off Somalia
- Clinton, insurers announce anti-obesity effort
- Venus Williams beats defending champion in Dubai
- Budget airline allows mobile phone use on planes
- Prosecutor accuses Valverde of Puerto involvement
- Ex-DC mayor Barry in hospital for transplant
- Lawyers strike in Guinea following lawyer attack
- Report: Shark attacks worldwide dropped in 2008
- Iraqi provincial election results
- Russia hopes for progress in arms talks with US
- Georgia to send 100 soldiers to Afghanistan
- Israeli tennis player given visa for Dubai tourney
- Editorial Roundup
- US Sen. Kerry goes to Gaza Strip, avoids Hamas
- Paper: $3.5M defamation award fixed by Pa. judge
- Lutherans weigh making gay clergy a local decision
- American Indian activist Robideau dies at 61
- Maradona becomes a grandfather
- Scotland moves closer to two-tier top league
- Gates: New US administration still mulling shield
- ACLU lawsuit contends Pa. man free to choose hell
- Carter voices confidence in Obama stimulus plan
- Dollar retreats on mixed economic readings
- NATO allies hesitant on US appeals
- Germany's Schroeder urges direct Iran-US talks
- 7 sports submit proposals for 2016 Olympics
- Cleric holds peace talks with Pakistan Taliban
- Man accused in 'scaring' death pleads not guilty
- Madagascar opposition says it holds 4 ministries
- Arizona 9-year-old pleads guilty in shooting death
- West Indies-England Scoreboard
- US OKs EdF upping stake in Constellation Energy
- US 9-year-old pleads guilty in shooting death
- SEC names Robert Khuzami new enforcement chief
- BP to pay almost $180 million in pollution case
- US-backed Sunni group takes Anbar vote
- UBS deal shakes foundations of Swiss bank secrecy
- New atlas shows dying languages around the world
- Colombian Minister: US aid key to stability
- Suit over Vista marketing no longer class action
- Greece: Youths clash with police at Athens protest
- Serena to meet big sis Venus in Dubai semifinals
- Chimp victim transferred from Conn. hospital
- Authorities make new arrest in series of Pa. fires
- ThyssenKrupp says US steel mill still on schedule
- Madagascar opposition claims 4 ministries
- Expedia posts 4Q loss of $2.76B due to write-down
- Feds opens probe of fridge parts makers
- Roche's $16B issuance sign of improving market
- 3 acquitted in brazen slaying of Russian reporter
- Broad strikes twice to lift England
- English woman sues NYC plastic surgeon
- Peru interior minister resigns
- US steps up pressure on UBS in bank secrets case
- Obama says future Afghan troop levels uncertain
- US OKs EdF upping stake in Constellation Energy
- SEC names Robert Khuzami new enforcement chief
- Embraer slashes work force 20 pct amid crisis
- British train travel among Europe's most expensive
- Ante up! SC judge rules Texas Hold 'em is a skill
- Panetta promises honesty as CIA director
- 150 dogs, tiger rescued from Missouri dog breeder
- Fla. man convicted in Joe Cool slayings
- Brazil agrees to supply crude oil to China
- Russian hostages escape kidnappers in Nigeria
- Spector jury tours scene of Clarkson's death
- Obama reassures Canada on trade
- Teen arrested in 7 arsons in fire-ravaged Pa. town
- Argentina orders Holocaust-denying bishop out
- Chopper rescue helped by training, equipment
- Schwarzenegger hails lawmakers for budget deal
- Mexico: Army will stay, despite recent protests
- Mickelson comes to life at Riviera
- Police: Cancer researcher killed in Atlanta condo
- Russian hostages escape kidnappers in Nigeria
- Embraer slashes work force 20 pct amid crisis
- Canadian leader says security threats are shared
- Bank stocks mostly lower; BofA, Citi plunge
- US woman says chimpanzee bit her in 1996
- Shakhtar beats Tottenham 2-0 in UEFA Cup
- Russia sets tough tone for arms talks with US
- Lawyer: US court to hear Kuwaiti Gitmo cases
- NJ man convicted of baby sitter's murder in NY
- Miami jury convicts man in Joe Cool boat slayings
- Envoy tells UN Pakistan will do more for Baluchis
- Official: Serbia wants to try US beating fugitive
- FDA approves brain-zapping device to relieve OCD
- Dawson-Tarver fight postponed by injury
- McDonald's gets $423.7M loan from Japanese banks
- Yemen sends a terror suspect to Saudi Arabia
- Events commemorate unjust WWII Japanese detentions
- In Canada, Obama treads lightly on trade, war
- Tenn. woman arrested in breast cancer 'charade'
- Gold down
- Obama makes surprise stop at Ottawa market
- Danielle Steel is going digital
- WTA-Copa Sony Ericsson Colsanitas Results
- Source: Strains, threats put risk on US military
- Ex-DC Mayor Barry prepares for a kidney transplant
- Calif. lawmakers send Schwarzenegger budget bills
- Dow ends at lowest close in more than 6 years
- Chimp attack's victim admitted to Cleveland Clinic
- Il Divo member splits from wife
- FC Copenhagen draws Manchester City 2-2
- Fashion Week Day 7: Don't forget this is fall
- 1 dead, 16 injured as severe storms pelt Ga., Ala.
- French prez says he feels pain of France's islands
- Protest outside NY Post over cartoon
- Banks, investment firms borrow more from Fed
- New York Times suspends dividend
- Source: Strains, threats put US military at risk
- Judge orders release of Spitzer wiretap documents
- Texas may let hunters shoot pigs from choppers
- Chimp attack's victim admitted to Cleveland Clinic
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe downplays charges facing rival
- Dow ends at lowest close in more than 6 years
- FBI serves civil papers on Stanford
- Dollar retreats after mixed economic readings
- Netherlands' Ajax, FC Twente win away in UEFA Cup
- Feds opens probe of cooling equipment makers
- Scottish Football Results
- Texas fundraiser convicted of false representation
- APNewsBreak: Black pastors to ask Burris to resign
- Lobbyist linked to McCain drops suit against Times
- Djokovic beats Hernych to reach Open 13 quarters
- 1 defendant in 2007 Malibu wildfire gets probation
- Teen arrested in 9 arsons in fire-ravaged Pa. town
- Argentina orders Holocaust-denying bishop out
- California lawmakers finally pass budget
- Ajax beats Fiorentina 1-0
- Obama makes surprise stop at Ottawa market
- West Indies and England draw 3rd test
- Carter announces $10 million renovation of library
- Chaiten volcano erupts again in southern Chile
- West Indies-England 3rd Test Scoreboard
- How long will the Dow keep its weakest stocks?
- Stanford's troubles also trouble St. Croix
- A list of the 30 current Dow Jones industrials
- UK government bans anti-gay US pastor from country
- West Indies' last pair hang on to draw 3rd test
- US state to execute man for killing officer
- GOP considers ex-NY Gov. Pataki for Senate in 2010
- Cocaine smuggling soars through West Africa
- Only 3 seeds reach last 8 in Bogota
- Anheuser-Busch bids bye-bye to Bud.TV
- Stanford bank scandal ensnares Latin Americans
- ATP-Copa Telmex Results
- Chimp in Conn. attack had unusual bond with owner
- Review: Friendship flowers in 'Story of My Life'
- Spill reported on North Slope
- Texas judge charged with blocking execution appeal
- Mexico: flow of migrants falls by more than half
- South Beach modeling agency from TV show closes
- Terrorist in 1973 NYC bomb plot to be deported
- US audit: Surplus military equipment mishandled
- Man pleads guilty in Colo. dragging death of woman
- FBI tracks down Texas financier in fraud case
- Injured Kathleen Turner returns to comedy Saturday
- Teen arrested in 9 arsons in fire-ravaged Pa. town
- Man pleads guilty in US dragging death of woman
- Kin of Wal-Mart stampede victim to sue NY county
- Woods to return next week at Match Play
- 3rd defendant convicted in Calif. yacht killings
- Chiquita Brands posts sharply wider 4Q loss
- NH tax evaders refuse to recognize new charges
- Spurs' Ginobili out 2-3 weeks with ankle injury
- Tenn. woman charged in 5-year cancer 'charade'
- Gold prices take a breather from big runup
- Treasurys dip as $94 billion in debt auctions loom
- Terrorist in 1973 NYC bomb plot to be deported
- Clyburn: Opposition to stimulus is slap in face
- Green Beret faces court-martial in Afghan death
- US woman charged in 5-year cancer 'charade'
- NJ man convicted of baby sitter's murder in NY
- Acasuso, Monaco into last eight in Buenos Aires
- Canada encouraged by Obama oil talk
- Billionaire in fraud case always saw bright future
- Top US, French finance officials discuss crisis
- Home of Marlboro man passes partial smoking ban
- British reality TV star battles cancer on camera
- Friday, February 27
- Stranded tourists leave restive Guadeloupe
- Ponting to skip 2-week IPL stint
- AP writers pick `Slumdog' to win best picture
- Mexico: flow of migrants falls by more than half
- Q&A: Cher says she's living `like a nun' in Vegas
- Ex-Airplane guitarist Kaukonen looks only forward
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- New course, new host in Naples for Champions Tour
- US watches possible North Korea succession closely
- Man accused in 'scaring' death pleads not guilty
- Facebook has removed 5,500 sex offenders since May
- Walmex to invest $805 million, open 252 stores
- Octuplets' grandfather: Daughter `irresponsible'
- 'Wrestler' actor who plays steroid dealer arrested
- Argentine farmers to suspend grain sales
- 3 killed after small boat capsizes in SC river
- Daughter of polar explorer dies near Antarctic
- Minutes count for Oscar nominees Davis, Shannon
- 'F.E.A.R. 2,' 'House of the Dead' deliver chills
- Review: `Shopaholic' feels like a knockoff
- Andrej Meszaros to undergo surgery
- Review: `Fired Up!' is rah-rah-raunchy
- Dierks Bentley revs it up for 'Feel That Fire'
- Review: `Eleven Minutes' is only skin deep
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 22-28
- That Was the Week That Was
- 4 die in suspicious NY fire; others jump to safety
- Melinda Doolittle 'Comes Back' to music spotlight
- The top 10 music in the United States
- Citi latest bank to replace cards following breach
- Spanish king and queen visit Florida
- UK withdraws controversial terrorism lesson plan
- Double-digit growth in '09? East Timor says yes
- Gov. Schwarzenegger to sign budget-balancing bill
- Longtime Citi private bank exec moves to Barclay's
- Lobbyist linked to McCain settles Times lawsuit
- 4Q profits for Brazil miner Vale plummet 47 pct
- Medics describe horror of Conn. chimp attack
- Parties, swag and star arrivals fill Oscar week
- Hewitt, Rochus reach quarters in Memphis
- Writer: Some Oscar presenters have backed out
- Fire marshal: 1 killed in Mass. house explosion
- Former Washington mayor to have kidney transplant
- Holmes fined $10,000 for Super Bowl TD celebration
- Analysis: US Republicans use naysaying for power
- ATP 'reviewing' Stanford Financial's sponsorship
- Burris' support in black community begins to waver
- Cheered in Canada, Obama treads lightly
- Cruzeiro beats Estudiantes 3-0
- Bacon has solemn escort duty in `Taking Chance'
- Chicago's 'Desire Under the Elms' heads to B'way
- US court: L'Oreal within law in sending salon spy
- Overdue library tome books Iowa woman jail time
- Spending to soar on preventing homelessness in US
- The Roots say Fallon gig `enabled us to survive'
- Chimp in attack had unusual bond with owner
- Jamison wishes Ailey could see 50th anniversary
- Venezuela's Chavez signs amendment to end limits
- Cavendish wins fourth stage, Leipheimer keeps lead
- Clinton names Bosworth special envoy to NKorea
- Is `Man on Wire' the best film of the year?
- Coogan catches indie spirit as awards show host
- Australia tries to fast-track fire-safe cigarettes
- Producer persistence led to Willie Nelson swing CD
- Jewish engineer cleared of spying sues US gov't
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- NYC cop seen in YouTube shove no longer with NYPD
- Toyota to further suspend output in April
- Clinton says US, SKorea united on NKorea
- Man who killed police officer executed in Virginia
- NY Post apologizes _ to some _ over Obama cartoon
- UN consultant pleads guilty in child porn case
- Mexico: Exodus of migrants falls by more than half
- 'Wrestler' 'roid-dealer actor in steroids bust
- Grounded warship damaged coral reef
- Clinton urges NKorea to stops threats to SKorea
- Experts work to combat deadly amphibian fungus
- 3 dead in civilian helicopter crash in Panama
- Officials: Woman killed in Mass. house explosion
- Grounded Navy ship damaged coral reef off Hawaii
- Va. inmate forcibly carried to death chamber
- Spanish king and queen visit Pensacola, Florida
- RMK Championships and Cellular South Cup Results
- US inmate forcibly carried to death chamber
- Vancouver security to cost more than $700 million
- Universitario beats San Lorenzo 1-0
- Reid: Senate to take up climate change this year
- Chinese media says office building on fire
- Roddick, Hewitt reach quarters in Memphis
- 2nd suspect arrested in southeastern Pa. arsons
- Malaysia drops F1 night race plans due to cost
- Cruzeiro, Universitario win at home
- Woman found dead on Atlanta commuter train tracks
- Foreign exchange rates
- Suspect in pyramid scheme returns to Colombia
- Biographical information on Stephen Bosworth
- China's Chery Automobile launches own hybrid car
- Shaq, other big names stay put on deadline day
- South Korea bids farewell to influential cardinal
- WORLD at 0400GMT
- Australia bank chief: China may have hit bottom
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Architect of WTC museum in NYC dies
- Asian stock markets fall after Wall Street tumbles
- Clinton names special NKorea envoy
- Mexican soap opera star had account at Stanford
- Blackhawks blank Panthers 4-0
- Oil falls below $39, reversing big gain overnight
- Earthquake hits Indian Kashmir
- Raiders break record to re-sign Asomugha
- 2nd suspect arrested in southeastern Pa. arsons
- Earthquake hits disputed Kashmir region
- A refurbished Alice Tully Hall reopens in NYC
- 2 suspects arrested in southeastern Pa. arsons
- Details of Arizona boy's case may never be known
- Rio: Mayor tries to control chaotic Carnival
- Japan's navy holds anti-piracy exercise
- Roddick into Memphis quarters, downs Ginepri
- Japan turns to 'work-sharing' to avoid layoffs
- "Slumdog" child actors will attend Oscars in LA
- States woo Hollywood with tax breaks
- AP Source: Tom Glavine staying with Braves
- Kyrgyz president signs US base closure bill
- Obama aide outlines stimulus requirements
- AP Interview: Reid pushing for climate change bill
- Judge bars use of drug tests in Bonds trial
- TMZ posts photo it claims is a beaten Rihanna
- Heavy snow eases drought in north China
- Questioning Stanford's returns could get you fired
- "Slumdog" child actors will attend Oscars in LA
- TMZ posts photo it claims is a beaten Rihanna
- Sources: War tours strain US military readiness
- Bomb kills 6 at Shiite funeral in Pakistan
- US wants Swiss bank UBS to identify tax dodgers
- Hawaii's tsunami network upgrades face delays
- Kim names top officer his deputy at powerful body
- CECA will comply with statute governing cross-strait relations: MAC
- Turbulence on Japan-bound flight injures 30
- Hollywood producers give new offer to actors guild
- Domingo wins inaugural Birgit Nilsson Prize
- Canada's leader impressed with Obama
- Shares up in China, elsewhere, but will it last?
- Turbulence on Japan-bound flight injures nearly 40
- Official: 5 dead in Ukrainian plane fire in Egypt
- Belgium takes Senegal to world court
- Madagascar minister: Govt buildings retaken
- Report: China sentences 2 nuns over Tibet protests
- Sharks win 25th at home, beat Kings
- Kyrgyz president signs US base closure bill
- Japanese Cabinet rallies around unpopular leader
- Bomb kills 6 at Shiite funeral in Pakistan
- Obama tells Canada he favors trade, NAFTA changes
- Australia wants to fast-track fire-safe cigarettes
- Domingo wins inaugural Birgit Nilsson Prize
- Rights group says many Sri Lankan civilians killed
- Taiwan to seek resumption of pork exports to Singapore
- Leonard Cohen plays first US concert in 15 years
- 47 hurt in turbulence on Japan-bound flight
- Spain set to loosen abortion law
- Israel moves closer to new govermment
- AIT invites renowned U.S. artists to the 2009 Taiwan Int'l Festival
- Jazz rally to beat Celtics 90-85
- 'Slumdog' child actors will attend Oscars in LA
- Bomb kills 25 at Shiite funeral in Pakistan
- Anglo American cuts 19,000 jobs as profits fall
- Motel ambush wounds 2 Ind. officers; suspects flee
- Belgium takes Senegal to world court
- Weeping mourners bid farewell to SKorean cardinal
- Olympic swimmer apologizes to victim for assault
- Euro falls against dollar to $1.2582
- China shares up on new confidence about liquidity
- Frenetic Clinton hits Asia running
- Anglo American cuts 19,000 jobs as profits fall
- ROC, Paraguay ties remain close: president
- Bomb kills 25 at Shiite funeral in Pakistan
- Murder trial of US soldier in Iraq nears end
- Secretary Clinton names special North Korea envoy
- GM unit Saab to be spun off as independent company
- JAL lowers fuel surcharge as oil prices subside
- Web site posts photo it claims is a beaten Rihanna
- Wellington beats Otago 22-17
- Heath Ledger's family celebrates his Oscar nod
- Holtz to lead Notre Dame legends in Japan
- Buffalo crash investigator once held nuclear codes
- NATO discusses reforming alliance for 21st century
- UBS shares drop 10 pct amid concern over US probe
- GM unit Saab files for bankruptcy protection
- Madagascar forces retake government buildings
- NATO discusses reforming alliance for 21st century
- Hiddink to leave Chelsea at season's end
- Report: China still key factory base amid downturn
- Former President Lee declines to attend national affairs meeting
- Share prices lower on Taipei bourse
- Horse at center of Australian scandal dies
- US official: Uzbeks allow transit to Afghanistan
- GM unit Saab files for protection from creditors
- Japanese stocks tumble as Topix hits 25-year low
- ECB chief says financial system must change
- Euro zone economic downturn gathers pace
- Karadzic to hear new charges at Hague court
- Taiwan, Thailand ink MOU on accreditation
- Glass maker Saint-Gobian sees 2008 profit fall
- Bomb kills 28 at Shiite funeral in Pakistan
- Pakistan must make fresh start - Khan
- NATO anti-piracy flotilla to sail in March
- British retail sales up despite car and home gloom
- China releases millions of fish to clean lake
- Chemical leak stops water supply in Chinese city
- Court clears ex-DPP chief and 15 'Red Shirt' demonstration leaders
- HIV rate among women in Swaziland now 42 percent
- NATO anti-piracy flotilla to sail in March
- Taiwan, Hong Kong should have official communication conduit: SEF
- UK home repossessions jump 54 percent in 2008
- World stocks fall sharply after Wall Street tumble
- Jewish-Arab duo faces criticism ahead of songfest
- Romania doesn't want suspects sent back from Italy
- Austrian Airlines calls early meeting over loss
- Rentokil Initial 2008 profits down 85 pct
- Small-town sheriff helps Mo. inmate win freedom
- Russian president: government too slow in crisis
- HIV rate among women in Swaziland now 42 percent
- Official: SKorea to retaliate if NKorea attacks
- 2010 World Cup tickets on sale
- Kaohsiung launches 'learn mother tongue' drive
- Germany's
- Germany's
- Germany's
- Germany's
- Germany's
- Germany's
- Germany's euro50B stimulus plan gets final approval
- UN says Zimbabwe cholera cases rise above 80,000
- Kang, McGrane lead after 2 rounds at Perth
- Kenyan Patrick Makau wins RAK Half Marathon
- Russia the silent presence at NATO talks
- Waratahs edge Chiefs 11-7 in Super 14
- Van becomes 1st women's ski jump world champion
- British retail sales up despite car and home gloom
- Baboons, colons, sieves vie for odd-book prize
- Hiddink to leave Chelsea at season's end
- Beijing law firm ordered to close for 6 months
- No FMD cases reported from outside of Yunlin, Changhua: COA
- Heavy snow cuts off villages in central Serbia
- Japan's Kirin buys 43 pct of San Miguel's brewer
- RAK Half Marathon Leading Finishers
- 5 killed in Ukrainian cargo plane fire in Egypt
- EU says eastern European wages will fall
- Romanian carmaker to temporarily boost production
- Survey: China still key factory base amid slump
- HK index drops 2.5 pct amid economic fears
- Euro climbs against dollar
- Van becomes 1st women's ski jump world champion
- Finland won't extradite Rwandan genocide suspect
- AP Interview: US eyes taxing miles driven
- Official: Bosnian Serb PM under investigation
- Israel's Peres: Netanyahu will form new government
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Prices lower on Taipei futures market
- US dollar mostly higher in European trading
- South Korean won falls to near 11-year low
- Hospital: Albrecht needs 'highly specialized' care
- Israel's Peres: Netanyahu will form new government
- Taipei City urges schools to assist poor students
- Lafarge to sell shares, assets to reduce debt
- Kyrgyz issues eviction notice to US
- NATO discusses ways to keep door open to Ukraine
- Grenade explosion injures dozens in Bangladesh
- Vonn holds big lead over Riesch in super-combi
- Man United defender Neville agrees to new contract
- Afghanistan invites Miandad to pass on tips
- Women's Super-Combi Results
- FTSE-100 index down 96.55 points at 3,921.82
- MOFA to sponsor 10 more poor foreign children this year
- Kyrgyz issues eviction notice to US
- Wall Street poised for lower opening Friday
- World stocks slide after Dow posts 6-year low
- Zimbabwe prime minister meets South African leader
- Germany: not working on euro-zone rescue
- Iraqi cleric hopes elections will help push out US
- French say Guadeloupe calm after Sarkozy speech
- Obituaries in the news
- Oil falls below $38, reversing big overnight gain
- Meal-offering charity needs donations desperately
- Bank CEO Lewis subpoenaed by NY officials
- Pop! London Fashion Weeks starts with champagne
- Palauan president to arrive in Taiwan for state visit
- Placido Domingo wins $1M Nilsson Prize for opera
- Nordic World Ski Championships Results
- Rogge insists whereabouts principle to stay
- Energie looking for snow removers
- BoE makes asset purchases
- `Benjamin Button': Big Oscar loser in the making?
- Tourism Bureau launches plans to attract Muslim tourists
- Romanian premier living in rented apartment
- European funds report record withdrawals in 2008
- Dollar interbank rates little changed
- Grenade explosion injures 15 in Bangladesh
- China pushes Russia to investigate ship incident
- Italy moves for tougher rules on crime, migrants
- Palestinian president to visit Norway
- United's Van der Sar closes on European record
- Clinton to Obama: Talk optimistically on economy
- Vonn holds big lead over Riesch in super-combi
- Bank CEO Lewis subpoenaed by NY officials
- Environment ministers OK mercury treaty talks
- Netanyahu formally tapped to form government
- US: Kyrgyz base not 'closed issue'
- Growing HIV rates among gay, bisexual men in Asia
- Attackers behead 2 soldiers in southern Thailand
- Super 14: Force beats Cheetahs 16-10
- Rosie O'Donnell hopes to film again in Detroit
- Veerpalu wins men's 15K classic race at worlds
- Penney reports 51 percent slide in 4Q profit
- Greek drivers block truck traffic at border
- NATO leader: Iran could play role in Afghanistan
- US wants more time for missile base decision
- Report: Prudential to acquire failed Japan insurer
- Russia court tells Telenor to pay $1.7B in damages
- Iraqi cleric hopes elections will help push out US
- Kyrgyzstan issues eviction notice to key US base
- AP Sportlight
- Clinton queries utility of China rights debate
- Lowe's 4Q profit falls sharply as shoppers scrimp
- Nadal in Spain's Davis Cup team
- January rise in consumer prices largest since July
- Latvia's government resigns amid economic crisis
- Consumer group urges bus fare increase plan to be reviewed
- Murder trial of US soldier goes to jury
- US will consider Russian missile defense concerns
- World stocks slide ahead of expected US selling
- Official: Serbia wants to end row with US
- Russia court tells Telenor to pay $1.7B in damages
- Cherry-flavored malaria drug launched for kids
- World Vision ambassador calls for assistance to help Ethiopia
- Homeless man fights for spot on village ballot
- Rogge says Phelps deserves `second chance
- Officials: Egyptian man died in Gaza tunnel fire
- French judge asked to stop sale of Chinese relics
- Mandela's office reiterates iconic leader retired
- L'Equipe: Positive cocaine test at alpine worlds
- 6 Moroccan terror suspects on hunger strike
- Euro fluctuates against dollar
- Brazil unemployment rises to 8.2 pct in January
- Rogge: financial crisis hits grassroots
- Ex-general returns to Montenegro from UN prison
- Political dispute over Turkey media group fine
- 50 hurt in turbulence on Japan-bound flight
- Riesch wins super-combi, Paerson discipline title
- Mice overrun Fla. courthouse, fall from ceiling
- ATP Open 13 Results
- US: Pakistan-style truce in Afghanistan acceptable
- Mice overrun US courthouse, fall from ceiling
- Lowe's 4Q profit falls sharply as shoppers scrimp
- Prosecutors' error delays Karadzic pleas
- Zimbabwe prime minister meets South African leader
- Zimbabwe fly to African Nations Chps after dispute
- Djokovic beats Zverev to reach Open 13 semis
- Germany opens new Antarctic research base
- Vatican irked by "blasphemous" Israeli TV show
- Wall Street falls sharply at opening
- Pa. allows carp to snack on bread at state park
- Fiat reduces temporary layoffs
- Mandela's office reiterates iconic leader retired
- Officials to commit to build Flight 93 memorial
- US will consider Russian missile defense concerns
- Zimbabwe stock exchange trades in US dollars
- England may use rugby ground in 2018 World Cup bid
- Clinton questions utility of China rights debate
- Paintings of "Polish Kafka" revealed in Israel
- Amid strikes, islanders discuss Sarkozy's offers
- French judge asked to stop sale of Chinese relics
- German official: Europe must reject protectionism
- Protests in Bahrain over jailed Shiite activists
- Brazil stocks plunge on fear bailouts not enough
- Iran hails military ties with Russia
- Bilodeau clinches World Cup moguls title
- World stocks tumble as Dow eyes 1997 lows
- Officials: Egyptian man dies in Gaza tunnel fire
- President not to attend weekend conference on national affairs
- UK auto industry presses for bailout package
- Vatican irked by `blasphemous' Israel TV show
- UBS wobbles as Swiss fear for banking icon
- Mexico lowers interest rates to boost economy
- ING issues
- ING issues
- ING issues
- ING issues
- ING issues
- ING issues
- ING issues euro4B in government guaranteed bonds
- Estonian government survives confidence vote
- ELO bass player Kelly Groucutt dead at 63
- Rogge insists whereabouts principle to stay
- Premier urges opposition party to be 'rational'
- Remember the inaugural poem? Few apparently do
- Hamas denies sending letter to Obama via senator
- Obama says stimulus money must be spent wisely
- Foreign direct investment plunges in January
- Veerpalu wins men's 15K classic race at worlds
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- US library to restrict access to 4 books on sex
- Opel bd member: Automaker needs
- Opel bd member: Automaker needs
- Opel bd member: Automaker needs
- Opel bd member: Automaker needs
- Opel bd member: Automaker needs
- Opel bd member: Automaker needs
- Opel bd member: Automaker needs euro3.3B
- Taipei mayor will donate 10% of salary to help needy people
- Brazil's JBS, National Beef call off deal
- Spain defends minister who broke hunting law
- Brigitte Bardot to Barack Obama: Save the seals
- Ukraine premier ready to change budget
- Wall Street falls amid ongoing economic concerns
- Madoff trustee briefs investors on claims
- US: Pakistan-style truce in Afghanistan acceptable
- Obama tells mayors to spend stimulus money wisely
- 14,000 call on UN to stop Sri Lanka bloodshed
- Tanked soldier takes 2 joyrides in Germany
- Iran hails military ties with Russia
- 2009 Yangmingshan Flower Festival opens
- South African hippo happy at home in sewage plant
- SA Board President's XI-Australia Scoreboard
- `Overzealous' cops seize man's `Abort Obama' sign
- Brazil police boost Carnival security for tourists
- 53% confident of government's performance over next 12 months
- Indigenous lawmakers call for preservation of tribal languages
- Dozens hurt as plane hits turbulence over Japan
- U.S. tells North Korea to end insults, return to talks
- Taiwan President Ma and former president Lee absent in DPP-held conference
- No FMD reported outside of Yunlin, Changhua: Taiwan COA
- Taiwan, Thailand ink MOU to increase bilateral exchanges
- Taiwan to seek resumption of pork exports to Singapore
- SEF's Kao calls for better exchanges with Hong Kong
- Tourism Bureau to cater to needs of Muslim tourists
- Taiwan's languages endangered: UNESCO
- Taiwan court clears 15 'Red Shirt' protest leaders
- Taiwan ex-leader's appeal for new judge in graft trial denied
- CECA plan will comply with cross-Strait regulations: MAC
- Garment makers want to sign CECA with China
- PMEA listed as controlled drug
- MOFA to sponsor 10
- U.S. asks Poland for more time on missile defense
- Chile's Chaiten volcano spews molten rock, ash
- Argentina orders out Holocaust-denying bishop
- China quake victims clash with police: rights group
- Suicide bomber kills 20 in Pakistan
- Stabbings in London
- China's US$3 trillion meets U.S.'s US$14 trillion
- The Arab world's (uneven) progress
- Israel's Peres asks Netanyahu to form government
- U.S. voices dismay over Pakistan Sharia deal with Taliban
- New York Post apologizes for chimpanzee cartoon
- Taipei's Hot Springs and Cuisines: Beitou and Wulai
- Film casts light on dark chapter of Turkish past
- In Rome, free thinkers pay homage to 16th-century heretic
- Stars struggle to find wealth online
- 'Slumdog' child stars will attend Oscars
- Space telescope spots blast
- Creativity is key to weathering recession in fashion
- Domingo wins opera prize
- Actors, studios end talks, hit new snag
- FBI serves SEC complaint to Stanford
- UBS shares dive after U.S. widens tax probe
- ProMOS to buy back convertible bonds at discount of 90 percent
- Obama aide outlines requirements for stimulus funds
- Japan slump gathers pace; gloom grips eastern Europe
- Anglo scraps 2008 dividend
- Embraer cuts 4,000-plus jobs
- U.S. stocks slump to six-year low after grim jobless data
- Taipei shares close down 2.03 percent, following U.S. losses
- Euro slips on worries over eurozone woes
- Light, sweet crude prices fall in Asia
- Iceland strides toward a hydrogen economy
- Williams sisters to meet in Dubai semi-final
- Roddick eases into Memphis quarters
- Columbus' Hitchcock notches 500th NHL win
- Cavendish wins fifth stage in California Tour
- Nadal pulls out of Dubai tournament
- UAE's visa U-turn
- Mickelson in lead
- Depleted Spurs still too much for Pistons
- Tiger Woods announces PGA return
- Late goals hand Shakhtar advantage over Spurs
- Strauss gets another bitter pill to swallow
- Tsai demands Ma switch premiers to save Taiwan economy
- Taiwan DPP chair calls on Cabinet reshuffle in Citizen National Affairs Conference
- Taiwan ex-vice President Lu to launch newspaper in October
- Taiwan MOFA mulls visa fee waiver to attract foreign tourists
- Taiwan’s 228 Foundation calls on relatives to express opinion reasonably in ceremony
- US defends appointment of part-time NKorea envoy
- Rogge: financial crisis hits grassroots
- Ex-commerce secretary takes Miami university post
- BofA, Citi shares plummet on nationalization fears
- US Senator: plight of Iraqi refugees in Syria dire
- Obama warns mayors not to waste stimulus money
- US dollar mixed in European trading
- Lodwick wins gold in Nordic combined at worlds
- World stocks sink as Citi, Bank of America tumble
- Brazil's JBS, National Beef call off deal
- NH selectman calls domestic abuse a gimmick
- Trustee: No evidence Madoff bought any securities
- Officials commit to build Flight 93 memorial
- Conservatives unite ahead of Salvadoran election
- T.I. goes back to court _ to talk to teenagers
- Djokovic beats Zverev to reach Open 13 semifinals
- US will consider Russian missile-defense concerns
- Rebel plane bombs Sri Lanka capital
- SA Board President's XI reach 393-5 vs. Australia
- `Project Runway' tapes season 6 finale in New York
- US soldier guilty of murder in deaths of 4 Iraqis
- Lodwick wins gold in Nordic combined at worlds
- ECB ends contract with Stanford
- Bonhams to auction wines hidden from Nazis
- Illinois governor says Burris should resign
- Illinois gov.: Burris should resign from Senate
- Consumer prices up slightly on higher energy costs
- Chris Tomlin leads nominees for Dove Awards
- Official: Europe must accept Guantanamo inmates
- US stocks fall amid ongoing economic concerns
- European govts under pressure to help automakers
- Regulators take control of Stanford's local bank
- Myanmar junta announces 6,300 convicts to be freed
- Drought may cut off federal water to Calif. farms
- Mexican cop killed as chief pressured to quit
- Spain: Judge Garzon hospitalized
- Russian president: government too slow in crisis
- Martinique cancels yearly carnival, cites unrest
- Kyrgyzstan issues eviction notice to key US base
- Mexican peso weakens to record low
- George Mason U. elects man as homecoming queen
- Skunk stink shutters Pa. library for 2nd week
- UN fears for staff member kidnapped in Pakistan
- Annan, Geldof urge Italy to keep Africa on the map
- US university elects man as homecoming queen
- US State Department issues travel alert for Mexico
- Dorothy Bridges, wife of Lloyd Bridges, dies at 93
- Cameroon coach accused of beating his son
- Attorney: Peter Falk's care is adequate
- Rebel planes raid Sri Lanka capital
- New York Fashion Week going to black
- 1 suspect arrested in Indiana police shootings
- T.I. goes back to court _ to talk to teenagers
- GM shares hit 70-year low
- Woods curious as everyone else about his return
- Netanyahu urges moderates to join broad government
- Mexico cuts rate to boost economy, peso slides
- Rebel planes raid Sri Lanka capital
- Berkshire stock hits 5-year low below $74,000
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1900GMT
- US sailor pleads guilty of Iraqi detainee abuse
- Bomb kills 30 at Shiite funeral in Pakistan
- TV: Azerbaijan troops killed near Nagorno-Karabakh
- Philly officer remembered as thrilled father-to-be
- Dad of Pa. steel town arson suspect: Son seemed OK
- Corinthians hopeful of signing Tevez
- Sunken French battleship found
- Holocaust-denying bishop will leave Argentina
- Federal appeals panel strikes down video game law
- Obama supports keeping US banking system private
- BofA's CEO Lewis subpoenaed by attorney general
- Obama: Katrina survivors didn't get enough help
- Tenn. boy bruised after school bus drags him
- Bosnian war crimes court sends 4 Croats to prison
- Rio mayor tries to control chaotic Carnival city
- IRS claims Swiss bank UBS kept US accounts secret
- Guantanamo Bay inmate to be sent to Britain
- Fishermen free dolphins trapped by ice
- Report: Citi to sell stake in Brazilian firm
- Few Texas high school athletes fail steroid test
- Brazilian club match ends in free-for-all
- Venus beats sister Serena in Dubai semifinals
- Helgason, pioneer of cheap US-Europe flights, dies
- GM shares hit 74-year low
- Clooney visits Darfur refugees
- Attorney: Peter Falk's care is adequate
- EU lawmakers call for lifting sanctions on Belarus
- Lodwick, Van win golds for US at Nordic worlds
- Nordic World Ski Championships Medalists
- Super 14: Stormers beat Queensland 27-24
- W. House pushes Illinois senator for explanation
- US stocks pare losses over nationalization fears
- King of Spain, Florida governor discuss energy
- Court strikes down California video game law
- Oil falls with little suggesting uptick in demand
- Feds: Pa. arson suspect said classmate helped him
- Acquittals in Politkovskaya case to be appealed
- General Electric shares decline as much as 10 pct
- Afghan arrested for alleged lies about terror ties
- White House says world cannot delay on Iran
- Ex-death row inmate's DNA not found on evidence
- Cyrus: Nothing `weird' about relationship with dad
- AP Interview: Official's talk of mileage tax nixed
- Gangs kill Mexican cops to force ouster of chief
- Arrest in Venezuelan journalist's murder
- Flight 93 memorial planners: 2011 deadline makable
- Gold up
- Anglo Irish Bank reveals scale of loan losses
- Obama tries to halt talk of bank nationalization
- 2 suspects arrested in Indiana police shootings
- IRS claims Swiss bank UBS kept US account secret
- Djokovic and 3 Frenchmen in Open 13 semifinals
- Iowa jobs agency official sentenced in pay scandal
- Flight 93 memorial planned by 2011 deadline
- Appeal to be filed in Politkovskaya murder case
- Utah lawmaker's gay comments cost him chairmanship
- Dulko powers into Bogota semifinals
- Political dispute over Turkey media group fine
- White House pushes senator for explanation
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- US stocks tumble but close well off lows
- David Caruso's alleged stalker detained in Mexico
- Clinic specialists evaluate woman in chimp attack
- German Football Results
- Ill. governor: Burris should resign from US Senate
- Dollar turns lower on banking intervention concern
- German Football Summaries
- Schalke and Dortmund draw 1-1
- Clooney visits Darfur refugees
- Drought to cut off federal water to Calif. farms
- Frustrated Rohbock of US leads at bobsled worlds
- Colombian rebel turncoat claims betrayal
- Pressure mounting for UN chief to visit Myanmar
- Mexican singer, actor Pablo Montero finishes rehab
- Antigua to pay price for hosting Stanford
- US says disputed police aid to Ecuador suspended
- Canadian leaders head to US next week
- Obama's pick for urban affairs has fans, foes
- Robredo, Acasuso into Buenos Aires semis
- US Senate leader pushing for climate change bill
- Trustee: Some Madoff stock trades were fiction
- Gates: Eventual truce in Afghanistan acceptable
- Gold surges back above $1K on economic worries
- Report: Greek militants claim attack on TV station
- Rihanna won't discuss Chris Brown, but thanks fans
- New F1 team's interest news to Patrick
- Dhoni: It's not about the money
- Mexican police chief resigns amid threats
- Border Patrol shoots suspected smuggler in NM
- Schwarzenegger signs bills to close state deficit
- George Mason picks drag queen as homecoming queen
- US says auto restructuring needed
- Suspect held in Georgia after return from Israel
- IED kills 3 coalition troops in Afghanistan
- Mexican city police chief resigns amid threats
- Greek militants claim attack on TV station
- Mexican singer, actor Pablo Montero finishes rehab
- Pressure mounting for UN chief to visit Myanmar
- US Sen. Roland Burris' chief of staff leaving job
- Chavez: Oil prices will not slow social spending
- Canadiens concerned with report of players' links
- USDA to meat industry: Give shoppers more details
- Woods scheduled to face Australian at Match Play
- UK minister warns of talking down economy
- US to prod Syrian envoy on terrorism, nukes
- Newspaper executive Mary Jacobus dies at 52
- Hambuechen eager to have some fun at American Cup
- Ledger's Legacy: A new generation's James Dean?
- WTA fines Dubai organizers $300,000
- Authorities: 3 people shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago
- La. recall try likely doomed, still significant
- US military report said to aver Guantanamo humane
- Suspect in police shootings barricaded in house
- Stricker bounces back from desert swoon
- Bailout for homeowners stirs up strong feelings
- SC executes man for slaying family for insurance
- Woman charged with animal abuse after breeder raid
- Feds: Pa. arson suspect wanted to be firefighter
- South Carolina executes man for slaying family
- Gold, silver prices rise as investors hunker down
- US Treasury ordered to surrender bailout records
- Stanford investors barred from access to cash
- Volcker sees crisis leading to global regulation
- Israeli says UAE "a very good surprise"
- Saturday, February 28
- Latin America stocks fall on fear stimulus is flat
- Obama backs Bush: No rights for Bagram prisoners
- 'Slumdog' kids get ready for a trip to the Oscars
- Cartoonists treading lightly when drawing Obama
- 3 teens fatally shot on Chicago's South Side
- Tour of California Results
- Burned Australian town gets to work on its own
- GM moves quickly to shed Saab in financial crisis
- Russia, though absent, looms large at NATO talks
- Author jailed for insulting Thai monarchy pardoned
- Jackson: GOP governors 'posturing' on stimulus
- Ex-President Bush, Laura Bush move to Dallas home
- Venezuela seeks to freeze Stanford board's assets
- 49ers, Vikings could pursue quarterback Vick
- Recession could hurt odds for films like `Slumdog'
- Most US fertility clinics break the rules
- Socks, the Clintons' White House cat, dies
- Fernandez, Pooley share Champions Tour lead
- Family: Man pardoned for insulting Thai monarchy
- Lakers are better without Bynum?
- Ind. police shootings suspect holed up in Ky. home
- Socks, the Clintons' White House cat, dies
- Clinton in China to push climate, finance
- San Francisco man faces fallout from 'Wife Swap'
- Texas fundraiser sentenced to 10 years' probation
- Nalbandian, Robredo into Buenos Aires semis
- Analysis: Obama outspends Depression stimulus
- Leipheimer wins time trial, Armstrong places 14th
- Caribbean news briefs
- Utah Jazz owner Larry H. Miller dead at 64
- Texas Army recruiters get new command after deaths
- 6 dead after SUV slams into tree on Calif. highway
- MLB interested in A-Rod's current associations
- Unification has made difference for IndyCar Series
- 6 dead after vehicle slams into tree in California
- Original Vancouver bid disguised security costs
- San Francisco man faces fallout from `Wife Swap'
- Texas says Peanut Corp. unresponsive to recall
- Despite loss of key evidence, Bonds faces hurdles
- Stepanek beats del Potro to gain Memphis semifinal
- Former Fed Cup captain Garrison sues USTA
- NASCAR-Auto Club 500 Results
- Afghan arrested for alleged lies about terror ties
- Pavlik, Rubio make weight for title fight
- WTA fines Dubai organizers $300,000
- Cotto, Jennings make weight for WBO title bout
- Suspect in Ind. police shootings holed up in house
- Illinois man convicted in 1985 murders released
- Man guilty of manslaughter spared jail time
- GM Canada plan calls for CA$6 billion
- Ex-Calif. border agent gets 7 years for corruption
- Mich. court recognizes Ill. adoption by gay couple
- Rihanna won't discuss Chris Brown, but thanks fans
- Ex-US border agent gets 7 years for corruption
- Mexico fines networks for not airing political ads
- Most arrested at RNC in Minnesota won't be charged
- US court recognizes adoption by gay couple
- Amid strikes, islanders discuss Sarkozy's offers
- Mexico: 2008 foreign investment down sharply
- Small US bank becomes 14th bank to fail in `09
- Vickers nips Johnson for Cup pole
- RMK Championships and Cellular South Cup Results
- Afghan arrested for alleged lies about terror ties
- Suspect in Indiana police shooting found dead
- McCarron builds a 2-shot lead at Riviera
- Vickers wins then loses pole to engine change
- Geisenberger leads German luge sweep at Whistler
- Photos help find original spot of stolen headstone
- NASA delays space shuttle launch a fourth time
- China: villagers beat official over quake relief
- Author pardoned for insulting Thai monarchy
- Suspect in Indiana police shooting found dead
- Wallabies flyhalf Matt Giteau switches clubs
- WTA fines Dubai organizers; Roddick pulls out
- It's a falcon for wildlife eponym Stephen Colbert
- Red Wings close on lead, sink Ducks
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- RMK Championships & the Cellular South Cup Results
- Sri Lanka bats first against Pakistan
- Rio: Mayor tries to control chaotic Carnival
- Analysis: Even military split over Iraq pullout
- Soul of Rio's Carnival in informal street parties
- NASA delays space shuttle launch a fourth time
- Roddick into Memphis semifinals, Del Potro out
- Germans win five of six medals at Whistler
- James gets 55 as Cavs beat Bucks
- Marion Barry undergoes kidney transplant
- Pirate abduction in Malacca Strait after long lull
- Roddick into Memphis semis, del Potro out
- Conan says bye to New York with some old friends
- President calls economic meeting to address economic decline
- FIL-Viessmann World Cup Luge Results
- Former Washington mayor has kidney transplant
- Malaysian politician accused of giving away beef
- Clinton in China pushes environment, finance
- Sri Lanka rebels call airstrike succes
- Englishmen share 3rd-round lead at Perth
- Anti-whaling group: police seized video of clashes
- 2 rockets fired from Lebanon towards Israel
- Hornets overtime streak ended by Lakers
- China shuts chemical plant after water polluted
- Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Sri Lanka starts well vs. Pakistan
- Report: NKorea may be ready to test-fire missile
- US House Speaker Pelosi meets with Karzai in Kabul
- Poll: 71 percent want Japan's PM Aso to resign
- Macau court voids Vegas mogul's ferry license
- Syria, US explore improving ties as Kerry visits
- Report: Japan's oldest kabuki actor dies at 94
- Louisville standoff ends when suspect shoots self
- Pakistan: 2 Sunnis killed amid sectarian tensions
- 2 rockets fired from Lebanon towards Israel
- Dissidents held during Clinton Beijing visit
- End to Ariz. boy's homicide case relieves town
- 4 suspected Islamic militants held in Bangladesh
- House Speaker Pelosi meets with Karzai in Kabul
- Japan defeats Yomiuri in WBC tuneup
- Sri Lanka rebels call airstrike a success
- Italy's Enel takes over Spanish utility Endesa
- Elderly Palestinian bitten by army dog
- Cuche leads World Cup giant slalom
- Turkish premier visits Kurdish-dominated southeast
- US House Speaker Pelosi meets with Karzai in Kabul
- World Biathlon Championships
- Report: 10 killed in train-bus crash in Slovakia
- Men's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Sri Lanka scores 248-3 against Pakistan
- Clinton assures China on investments in US
- Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe turns 85
- Landertinger wins at biathlon Worlds
- Dissidents held during Clinton Beijing visit
- Hamas asks Obama to treat Palestinians fairly
- Nigeria sentences 15 Filipinos in oil theft case
- Philippines: Fugitive arrested in lottery outlet
- Greek militants threaten to kill journalists
- Friday's Sports In Brief
- Super 14: Brumbies edge Crusaders 18-16
- Adelaide United into A-League grand final
- Incentive program helps conserve 2.84 billion kwh of electricity
- Thailand arrests alleged people smuggler
- Swiss finance authority: no danger from US lawsuit
- Obama: tax cuts will be felt by April 1
- Kurdish leader in Iraq wants rights protected
- Pakistan: Mother of captive American issues appeal
- Report: NKorea may be ready to test-fire missile
- Priest Damien to become a saint Oct. 11
- Stechert wins World Cup Downhill
- Hamas asks Obama to treat Palestinians fairly
- Virgin could buy Honda but Branson wants changes
- 11 die in collision between train, bus in Slovakia
- Priest Damien to become a saint Oct 11
- Obituaries in the news
- Iraq promises better treatment at new Abu Ghraib
- Saudi Arabia beheads 2 convicted policemen
- Ma asks for industrial development plan within three months
- Pope decries discrimination based on genetics
- Reports: Arrest close in slaying of Chandra Levy
- Cuche wins World Cup giant slalom
- Former Philippine president arrives in Taiwan
- Iraqi Kurdish politician want rights protected
- Stechert edges Vonn to win downhill
- Spanish judge Garzon released from hospital
- New British bank rescue laws take effect
- Kowalczyk wins 15K skiathlon at worlds
- Sri Lanka takes charge against Pakistan
- Bode Miller announces he has 1-year-old daughter
- Blast on Pakistan supply line to US troops kills 1
- US soldier dies on combat patrol near Baghdad
- Yves Saint Laurent collection on display in Paris
- Nordic World Ski Championships Results
- Stechert edges Vonn by 1 hundredth to win downhill
- Russians protest Putin's crisis management
- Ex-German chancellor: Holocaust is a fact
- Pakistan official: 'Permanent cease-fire' in Swat
- Women's Downhill Results
- Latest flaps call Dubai's tolerance into question
- Galliani not raising Beckham offer
- Taiwan charity group donates books to South African children
- Iraq promises better treatment at new Abu Ghraib
- Iraqi Kurdish politician wants rights protected
- Nigerian man accused in $27 million scheme
- Official: Pentagon report defends Guantanamo
- Pope decries discrimination based on genetics
- Russians protest Putin's management of crisis
- Pa. boy, 11, charged with killing pregnant woman
- Sudan releases 24 Darfur detainees
- Kowalczyk wins 15K skiathlon at worlds
- Tourism bureau to launch hotel star rating system
- Madagascar rivals reach deal
- English Football Results
- Pakistan official: 'Permanent cease-fire' in Swat
- Mugabe turns 85, Zimbabwe has little to celebrate
- Arshavin to make Arsenal debut against Sunderland
- ATP Open 13 Results
- Arrest in deaths of Curry ex-girlfriend, her baby
- Reports: Arrest close in Chandra Levy slaying
- Obama says people will soon feel stimulus impact
- Late priest's wish to establish home for disabled adults comes true
- Turkish premier visits Kurdish-dominated southeast
- Chelsea beat Aston Villa 1-0 away
- Red Cross: 4 dead, 35 injured in Nigerian violence
- Saint Laurent art auction _'sale of the century'
- US: 13 civilians died in coalition operation
- 12 die in collision between train, bus in Slovakia
- Yemen probes alleged court backing of slave sale
- Organizers: Israeli athlete will be safe in Dubai
- Hamas, Fatah say they expect talks Wednesday
- Governors debate how to handle stimulus' billions
- Tsonga beats Djokovic to reach Open 13 final
- Iran blocks Web sites promoting reformist Khatami
- Sri Lanka rebels say they launched kamikaze attack
- Court ruling sought on Iraqi speaker race
- Sectarian violence leaves 4 dead, 35 injured
- Flintoff ruled out of fourth test against WIndies
- Merkel calls for global financial charta
- Egypt to open Gaza border for 3 days: Spokesman
- Sidelines
- Dubai tennis event fined record sum for Peer ban
- McCarron takes the lead
- Leipheimer extends Tour of California lead
- Red Wings close on lead, sink Ducks
- James gets 55 as Cavs beat Bucks
- Roddick tops Querrey to reach Memphis semis
- Venus upsets Serena to reach Dubai final
- Sorting through studies about caffeine and other choices
- Asian finance ministers in Thailand to discuss global crisis
- Wall Street skids on bank fears
- U.S. government moves to dispel bank nationalization rumors
- Ecuadorean police raid Stanford office in Quito
- Japan's Sharp to make LCD panels in China, says report
- Prudential Financial offers to help Japanese insurer: report
- Economy falling faster than in Depression: Volcker
- EU's eastern nations fear protectionism
- Ma urges major economic pact with China
- NASA delays space shuttle launch for a fourth time
- Century after Amundsen, Antarctica goes high-tech
- Soul of Rio's Carnival is in informal street parties
- Rihanna won't discuss Chris Brown, but thanks fans
- Michael Jackson eyes concert comeback in London: reports
- 'Slumdog Millionaire' leads Oscars betting
- Journalist's chase through modern China
- The perfect golf trip: Irish links, pub brews
- Whiff of change for stinking Dubai beaches
- Africans improvise movie house
- The value of confronting official misdeeds
- Ponzi paranoia is rattling 'Madoffed' companies
- In Brief
- Algerian al-Qaeda chief has taken hostages: source
- U.S. sticks with Bush stand on those detained in Bagram
- Sri Lanka rebels call air raids successful
- Australian author freed after Thai royal pardon
- North Korea accuses U.S. of war-mongering
- Iran offers nuclear deal to stop Iraq troop attacks
- Violence erupts on Israel-Lebanon border
- In Brief
- Taipei mayor will donate 10% of salary to help needy people
- Incentive program helps conserve 2.84 billion kwh of electricity
- 'Cycling for Matsu blessing' draws heavy participation
- Taiwan mulling cutting visitor visa fees: MOFA
- DPP leader demands Ma revamp Cabinet to save economy
- U.S., China pledge joint effort on economy, climate
- Paris marchers support Guadeloupe strikers
- Obamas take break to watch Sasha play basketball
- Taiwan academics reject prediction of 9 percent negative economic growth
- Taiwan opposition blasts President Ma Ying-jeou's call for CECA with China
- Taiwan 228 Foundation calls on President Ma Ying-jeou to fulfill budget promises
- Taiwan DPP politician earns backlash over support for Green Party candidate
- Attorneys to complain about faulty evidence as jailed Taiwan ex-President continues hunger strike
- Russia hands out passports, stirs fears in West
- Hiddink defends dual role
- Congolese say Rwandan troops to pull out in 5 days
- Scottish Football Results
- Guyana company blames Stanford Group for losses
- Court ruling sought on Iraqi speaker race
- Big protest in Dublin over impact of recession
- Russian police kill 3 insurgents in volatile south
- Australia 360-4 at close, Katich scores 124
- Arsenal plays to third consecutive 0-0 draw
- Rangers beats Kilmarnock 3-1 to pressure Celtic
- Loitzl wins ski jumping gold at Nordic worlds
- Chelsea beats Villa 1-0 to move up to third place
- Russian police kill 4 insurgents in volatile south
- Palestinian suffocates in Gaza-Egypt tunnel
- Pa. boy, 11, charged with killing pregnant woman
- Carnival queen sambas with Obama's face on thigh
- Iran blocks Web sites promoting reformist Khatami
- Late Balotelli goal gives Inter win over Bologna
- Dubai Championships Results
- Governors debate how to handle stimulus billions
- After Ill. gov's impeachment _ a senator's trial?
- Italy's opposition Democrats elect new leader
- UN official warns of potential Sri Lanka bloodbath
- Birmingham Indoors Results
- With new name and fresh paint, Abu Ghraib reopens
- Coast Guard works to free tanker aground off Texas
- Hoffenheim misses late penalty in 3-3 draw
- US, China agenda focus on economy, climate change
- AP Sportlight
- 2 rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel
- Octuplet mom and doctor benefited from alliance
- New UN envoy visits Western Sahara
- Garnett out 2-3 weeks with knee strain
- Ortiz says he worked with banned Dominican trainer
- Blue Jackets put Tollefsen on IR
- Ex-German chancellor to Iran: Holocaust is a fact
- US tests military exit routes out of Iraq
- Player withdrawals hit men's Dubai tennis event
- Priest who aided lepers in Hawaii to become saint
- Reports: Arrest close in Chandra Levy slaying
- Big protest in Dublin over impact of recession
- Obama administration tries to kill e-mail case
- Jones joins group against whereabouts doping rule
- Italian Football Results
- Italian Football Summaries
- Andrei Arshavin has encouraging debut for Arsenal
- Clooney: Arrest of Sudan's leader would be a start
- Authorities: industrial fire strikes East London
- Pakistan says truce agreed with Taliban in Swat
- Memorials held for 2 Buffalo plane crash victims
- Venus Williams wins Dubai Championship
- US finds 13 civilians died in Afghanistan strike
- White House: Britain's Brown to visit Obama
- Austrians dominate ski jump, Kowalczyk wins 15K
- Million-dollar shoe designer tones down the glitz
- Arab League to probe Gaza war crimes allegations
- Greek Football Results
- English Scoring Leaders
- Pikes Peak proposes fees to pick up lazy hikers
- Panathinaikos beats Panionios 2-1
- Man United beats Blackburn for 10th straight win
- English Football Summaries
- Stepanek advances to 3rd ATP final
- Mass migrations and war: Dire climate scenario
- Super 14: Sharks defeat Lions 25-10
- Obamas take break to watch Sasha play basketball
- WTA-Copa Sony Ericsson Colsanitas Results
- ATP-Copa Telmex Results
- Merkel calls for global financial charter
- French Football Results
- Grenade attack wounds 5 in Mexican beach town
- Coast Guard working to free grounded tanker
- Suspect in Ariz. Wal-Mart deaths won't face trial
- US Sen. Kerry hopeful after Syria talks
- Britain wins women's bobsled gold at worlds
- Parents: Arrest close in Chandra Levy slaying
- Monaco, Robredo reach Copa Telmex final
- Sudan official warns over indicting president
- Lyon beats Nancy 2-0 in French league
- Sudan to release 24 Darfur detainees
- Dulko beats Gallovits to reach final in Bogota
- Dutch Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- 100,000 protest in Dublin over impact of recession
- Source: Arrest warrant being prepared in Levy case
- Barcelona gets upset while Madrid wins big
- Official: Obama wants to halve budget deficit
- Governors welcome stimulus funds amid state woes
- NY man linked to child abduction dies in jail
- AZ extends Dutch league lead with 2-0 win
- Boy, 11, charged with killing pregnant woman in US
- Christopher Nolan, Irish novelist, dies at 43
- Memorials held for 2 Buffalo plane crash victims
- Barcelona gets upset while Madrid wins big
- Ill. city doesn't have enough cash to pay workers
- Even Tiger Woods can't cure all of golf's ill
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Report: Morgan, Wells differ on bonuses
- Report: Yahoo reorganization may come next week
- NASCAR ready for whole new world in California
- Accused thief stoned to death in southern Mexico
- Italy's 3 Champions League teams win
- Satyam seeking new investors, auditor after fraud
- Perea to hospital after being knocked out
- Portuguese Football Results
- Cops have `person of interest' in Chicago slayings
- Arrest warrant prepared in Chandra Levy case
- Britons win women's bobsled gold at worlds
- On Wall Street, sky-high payouts may fall to Earth
- Liedson leads Sporting over Benfica 3-2
- Too predictable? Oscars aim to shake things up
- Boy charged with killing dad's pregnant girlfriend
- Indians sign catcher from Czech Republic
- John Rocha shows autumn and winter clothes
- Venezuela: Drug family tied to journalist's death
- Unrest in Caribbean has roots in slavery past
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- Colombia spy chief probes alleged wiretapping
- Vietnam vets protest Jane Fonda's Broadway showing
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Man United bans players from signing autographs
- Mickelson pulls away at Riviera
- Wieber, Hambuechen win American Cup titles
- Vivienne Westwood shows new collection in London
- Nats assistant takes leave after Gonzalez flap
- JRC files for bankruptcy protection
- Brazilian Football Results
- Report: School faulted in boat's capsize off Texas
- Resende beats favorite Flamengo in Guanabara Cup
- Italian Nocentini outlunges Roulston at finish
- Chinese utility tries to join electricity pioneers
- Sunday, March 1
- `Wrestler' wins top indie honors at Spirit Awards
- 3 `persons of interest' sought in Chicago shooting
- 4 teams unbeaten in injury-hit Super 14
- Super 14 weekend summaries
- Yet to see combat, stealth fighter in budget war
- Abu Sayyaf's new generation threatens Philippines
- A Mexican kidnapping: police apathy, few answers
- `Wrestler' wins top indie honors at Spirit Awards
- Cancer-stricken star 'unwell' ahead of marriage
- Expenses for New York's upper echelons can add up
- NAACP wants NY Post editor and cartoonist fired
- Gruesome killing poses another test for US Muslims
- China says nearly 100 miners trapped in mine
- Budget airline to do away with check-in desks
- Terror victims seeking Persian treasures in court
- Australia mourns victims of deadly wildfires
- London Fashion Week off to ostentatious start
- Roddick beats Hewitt in Memphis semis
- Prison drama project takes off in Lebanon
- Journal Register files for bankruptcy protection
- Russia launches passport offensive
- UK election watchdog investigates Tory Party donor
- Johannesburg a draw for study of early man
- Oscars secrets revealed! Well, some were, anyway
- Vietnam reports first bird flu death of year
- Vietnam inaugurates first oil refinery
- Dying star's TV marriage grips Britain
- 11 miners dead, 96 trapped in Chinese mine blast
- Source: Feds interviewed Burris about Blagojevich
- Man hit, killed by Mardi Gras parade float in La.
- RMK Championships and Cellular South Cup Results
- Tour of California Results
- Man hit, killed by Mardi Gras parade float in US
- Australia holds national mourning day after fires
- Chavez sees Fidel twice in surprise Cuba trip
- 44 miners dead, others trapped in China mine blast
- Hilton, Myers top Razzies bill for year's worst
- Latest flaps call Dubai's tolerance into question
- Hilton, Myers top Razzies bill for year's worst
- Jones shoots 70 to lead ACE Group Classic
- Sumatran tiger kills 2 loggers in west Indonesia
- Letter from NJ to Ore. woman takes 22-year route
- Cotto stops Jennings in 5th round
- Bush goes to hardware store that offered him a job
- Oscar Countdown: Driver, step on the battery
- Crosby's 2 goals lead Pens past Flyers
- Cotto stops Jennings in 5th round
- Obama turns to budget, health care, entitlements
- Actors reject 'final offer' from producers
- US letter takes 22-year route
- Pavlik stops Rubio after 9 rounds to keep title
- Political prisoners part of Myanmar's release
- Moller races to victory in luge World Cup
- Clinton hails China's continued investment in US
- SAG rejects 'final offer' from producers
- Mason's return nets 25; Spurs top Wizards 98-67
- Placing bling is a competitive thing at the Oscars
- Bird flu virus found again in Nepal
- Lee wins Johnnie Walker Classic
- Sundin scores winner in Toronto farewell
- Houston Ballet premieres new Marie Antoinette work
- RMK Championships & the Cellular South Cup Results
- Obama's Tuesday speech a broad look at economy
- Clinton urges China's continued investment in US
- Thai PM denounces protectionist policies
- Pavlik stops Rubio after 9 rounds to keep title
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Hong Kong telecom workers protest forced leave
- Taiwan leader calls for free trade pact with China
- Don Nelson gets win No. 1,300 for Warriors
- 19 political prisoners released from Myanmar jails
- Amateur Lee wins Johnnie Walker Classic
- Suwon Bluewings beat Galaxy for Pan-Pacific title
- Pakistan-Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- 44 miners dead, 65 trapped in China mine blast
- Saint Laurent art auction _'sale of the century'
- Sri Lanka set for huge total against Pakistan
- 14 militants killed in southern Afghanistan
- Endangered tiger kills 2 loggers in west Indonesia
- 73 workers die, 113 injured in China mine blast
- 73 miners die, 113 injured in China mine blast
- Former rugby league star Shearer injured
- 14 militants killed in southern Afghanistan
- Man suspected of helping Thai military beheaded
- Egypt opens Gaza border: Spokesman
- Sri Lanka kamikaze attack targeted air force
- Use of paper cups drops steeply: environmental agency
- Clinton urges China to keep buying Treasury bonds
- Japan sets final roster for WBC
- Olmert: Sorry for TV show that offended Vatican
- Kuwait's Central Bank urges Cabinet to spend
- World Biathlon Championships results
- Ireland mulling visa waiver treatment for Taiwanese visitors
- Sri Lanka kamikaze attack targeted air force
- Sri Lanka pair set world record stand
- Egypt opens Gaza border: Spokesman
- EU monitors ready to get back to work
- Construction to begin on Taipei section of airport MRT line
- Japan's Sakai sets short course world record
- President pledges NT$1.5b to fund 228 foundation
- Former Gazzetta director Cannavo dies at 78
- Confessed SKorean serial killer faces new charges
- Israeli coalition bargaining picks up steam
- Pakistani kidnapped in Somalia; AU base attacked
- Doctors arrested in India after hepatitis kills 36
- 8-year mystery of Chandra Levy's slaying may end
- Chronology of Chandra Levy case
- Sri Lanka sets record stand vs. Pakistan
- European leaders in Berlin for economy summit
- Investment immigration regulations to be relaxed: agency
- Baumann leads super-combi after opening run
- Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Russia's Zaitseva takes biathlon mass start gold
- 4 Palestinians found dead in Gaza-Egypt tunnel
- US-German working group to save GM's Opel
- Pa. boy, 11, accused of killing dad's girlfriend
- Polish politician injured in ski crash in Austria
- KMT chairman to promote party diplomacy on visit to Southeast Asia
- Iraq seeks Sunni lawmaker suspected in attacks
- Lodwick leads Nordic combined after ski jump
- Men's World Cup Super-Combi Results
- Russian police kill 5 suspected militants
- Army confirms soldiers' dog attacked Palestinian
- Swiss to stay away from US Senate hearing on banks
- Airbus exec: Plane maker wants more government aid
- Oscar Pistorius reportedly injured
- Kuwaiti oil official: Sandstorm halts oil exports
- Asian ministers: uphold free markets in downturn
- Obituaries in the news
- Taliban hold Pakistan official despite peace talks
- Vonn wins World Cup super-G
- Honda spurned Ecclestone buy-out offer
- Dying TV star Jade Goody's marriage grips Britain
- Jayawardene and Samaraweera in record stand
- Airbus exec: Plane maker wants more government aid
- Taiwan envoy meets with St. Lucia prime minister
- 74 miners die, 114 injured in China mine blast
- German officials: EU backs financial regulation
- Vonn sets US record with 19th World Cup win
- Iran to begin operation of 1st nuclear power plant
- Women's World Cup Super-G Results
- Iraq seeks Sunni lawmaker suspected in attacks
- TV: Iran to feature new satellite on currency
- Northug takes men's 30K at Nordic skiing worlds
- German officials: EU backs financial regulation
- Sudan president in Egypt for Darfur talks
- Flat wicket makes Pakistan coach unhappy
- Nordic World Ski Championships Results
- Hamas sentences suspected collaborator to death
- Germany: EU backs blanket financial regulation
- SKI NORDIQUE MONDIAUX RESULTATS
- Clinton: US, China leadership key to aid economy
- Baumann wins super-combi; Janka wins crystal globe
- Germany: Top EU nations to double funding for IMF
- Iranian, Turkish firms to transport gas to Europe
- Northug takes men's 30K at Nordic skiing worlds
- Obama faces test of political, economic artistry
- Fire damages 7 school buses in eastern Pa.
- Local economist challenges foreign counterpart's forecast for Taiwan
- Barcelona's loss reopens Spanish league race
- Buddhist NGO to establish U.N. representative office
- Taliban take Pakistan official despite peace talks
- Democrats, Republicans spar over stimulus money
- Norway wins men's biathlon relay
- Chunghwa Post to launch Visa debit card service
- Analysis: Clinton charm, candor scores in Asia
- Industry leaders, top government officials to discuss economy
- Suspect in Chechen's slaying arrested in Poland
- US boy, 11, accused of killing dad's girlfriend
- Supreme Court hears immigrant's ID theft case
- Lodwick wins 2nd Nordic combined gold at worlds
- Pakistan: Village militias to fight terror
- ATP Open 13 Results
- Iranian, Turkish firms to supply gas to Europe
- Australians gather to mourn lives lost in blazes
- Reports: Greek convicts in bold helicopter escape
- Lodwick wins 2nd Nordic combined gold at worlds
- Suspect in Chechen's slaying arrested in Poland
- Name of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall to be restored in July
- KMT official warns of dire consequence if CECA is not achieved
- "Slumdog Millionaire" takes suspense out of Oscars
- Reports: RBS to sell 300 billion pounds in assets
- Arab League in Gaza to check alleged war crimes
- Opposition calls for resignation of financial, economics chiefs
- English Football Results
- Schwarzenegger planning a cameo in Stallone film
- US, Iraqi forces launch anti-al-Qaida offensive
- Tsonga beats Llodra to win Open 13
- Dharma Drum Buddhist College to waive tuition for new students
- Amputee sprinter Oscar Pistorius injured
- Pirates seize Greek-owned ship off Somalia's coast
- `Slumdog' evening? Oscar fave enters home stretch
- SA Board President's XI-Australia Scoreboard
- Pakistan to arm village militias to fight terror
- Taiwan public should be aware of China's 'Red Terror': academics
- Inter maintain lead after Balotelli fluke
- Couples storms into contention
- Espanyol stun Barca with 2-1 win
- Warriors beat Oklahoma City to claim 1,300th win
- Sidelines
- Son of Yankees vice president linked to steroids: report
- Stepanek cruises into Memphis championship
- Venus wins Dubai Championships title
- Landis focuses on the future
- Cotto and Pavlik both win in their bounce-back title fights
- Sidney Crosby's 2 goals lead Penguins past Flyers
- Grand Alliance introduces EMX
- Japan's January ship orders dip on low demand
- Shipping index rise signals currency gains
- "K" Line sees slight chance in achieving targeted results
- Porsche presents space concept of new Panamera
- GoodDay launches new style dining
- Formosan Naruwan Hotel offers 'shopping voucher' package
- Super star stays at Sherwood Taipei
- Dell upgrades industry-first multi-touch capable tablet
- Grand Hyatt Taipei introduces '3600 Weekend Getaway' package
- In Brief
- India adds record 15.41 million mobile users in January 2009
- Australian miner OZ Minerals says China takeover saved firm
- India's Satyam seeking new investors, auditor after fraud
- Europe seeks harmony for G20 crisis summit
- Vietnam inaugurates first oil refinery project
- Bank of America rules out fresh aid or nationalization: report
- Germany urges international aid for Opel
- ASEAN ministers agree on outline deal on forex swaps
- Fur, feathers, future at London Fashion Week
- Russia launches passport offensive
- Dubai stages debate on censorship following literary row
- Latest flaps call Dubai's tolerance into question
- Crowds throng to see Saint Laurent art treasures
- Vietnam vets protest Fonda's Broadway show
- 'The Wrestler' wins at indie film awards
- Kyrgz bribery: More evidence that Russia is reasserting itself
- Ma's China fantasy, Taiwan's realities
- Rudd says Australia will rise from 'ashes'
- Mine explosion kills 73 miners in China
- Ex-British PM Blair sets up consultancy
- U.N. humanitarian team visits cholera epidemic-hit Zimbabwe
- Pakistan militants could extend truce if sharia law is implemented
- In Brief
- Protests in Indian Kashmir over killing of youths; army blamed
- China dissidents urge U.S. to keep up pressure
- 228 foundation's president calls on Ma to fulfill promises
- DPP's Lo Wen-chia to vote with green party
- Chen Shui-bian's lawyers to protest use of evidence
- Nineteen political prisoners released from Myanmar jails
- DPP slams CECA plan as U.S. press touts unification
- Tsai offers dialogue with Ma on Taiwan economy
- Taiwan opposition party reaches consensus
- 'Slumdog' evening? Oscar fave enters home stretch
- Goldie Hawn, others take side route to Oscars
- Penelope Cruz wins supporting Oscar for `Vicky'
- Taiwan ex-President Chen Shui-bian ends hunger strike after first visit by his wife
- Taiwan Economics Minister describes CECA with China as mere free trade agreement
- Taiwan invites China Palace Museum curator for March visit
- Taiwan long-term care insurance plan comes under fire
- Taiwan supermarkets, department stores and consumer electronics retailers profited from consumption vouchers
- Former Kosovo PM says ready mediate in Uganda
- Rueegg wins 2-man bobsled at worlds
- Australia draw first SA Tour match
- Nordic World Ski Championships Medalists
- LA Opera's "Ring" cycle has less than golden start
- Carnival revelers promise grand party with less $
- Liverpool drops points with 1-1 draw vs. Man City
- US, Iraqi forces launch anti-al-Qaida offensive
- Tyler Perry's `Madea' tops box office
- Convicts escape Athens prison by helicopter
- Seedorf guides AC Milan to win over Cagliari
- Gas blast kills 74 in northern China coal mine
- Betty Jackson has downbeat take on fashion week
- EU leaders back sweeping financial regulations
- Blast in crowded Cairo tourist area wounds 8
- Gas blast kills 74 in northern China coal mine
- FC Twente keeps title hopes alive with win
- West Indies keeps same squad for 4th test
- UN envoy commits to Saharawi self-determination
- Zulu, Mardi Gras' irreverent black krewe turns 100
- 4 dead in Brazilian protester-rancher conflict
- Blast in crowded Cairo tourist area wounds 14
- German Football Results
- Netanyahu says he can work for peace with Obama
- German Football Summaries
- Jamaica regulators ban sex, violence from airwaves
- Cardinal Pham, retired archbishop of Hanoi, dies
- Mysterious $1.2 million highway robbery in Russia
- Malaga wins to bolster European chase
- Big asbestos case in Libby, Mont., goes to trial
- Northug takes 30K, Lodwick gets 2nd gold at worlds
- Swarthmore College names 1st female president
- Keane blames Sunderland owner Short for exit
- Batali is profane at dinner with Spain's royalty
- Bordeaux draws 1-1 with Saint-Etienne in France
- Blast in crowded Cairo tourist area wounds 18
- Holy Land Christians urge pope to call off visit
- Beckham optimistic over transfer to Milan from LA
- Indiana governor's plane makes unscheduled landing
- Hamburg returns to top with win at Leverkusen
- Blast in Cairo tourist area kills French woman
- Egypt opens Gaza border for foreign residents
- Wash. might limit inmates' access to records
- Some governors unsure about taking stimulus money
- Indicted federal judge set to go on trial
- Pa. warden says jail no place for slay suspect, 11
- Correa: US diplomat directed CIA in Ecuador
- Republican senator says US must rethink Cuba ban
- Warden says jail no place for US slay suspect, 11
- Sunni lawmaker faces charges as attack mastermind
- 11 killed in attack on peacekeepers in Somalia
- UAE government throws Dubai financial lifeline
- Tyler Perry's `Madea' tops box office
- Ergotelis stuns visiting champion Olympiakos
- Possible doping violations by 2 German footballers
- Schwarzenegger says drugs have no place in sports
- Cargo to be removed from tanker grounded off Texas
- AP INVESTIGATION: Army charity hoards millions
- Blast in Cairo tourist area kills 1, injures 17
- UK's Brown says banks must be servants of economy
- Grenade attack in Cairo bazaar kills 1, injures 17
- Oscar Countdown: The bleachers have a VIP, too
- Promoter: T-Pain cancels Guyana show after threats
- Levy family's grief endures, despite break in case
- Three-book deal for Condoleezza Rice
- Suspicious powder slows opening at Disneyland
- UAE federal govt throws Dubai financial lifeline
- Explosion in Cairo bazaar kills 1, injures 21
- Spain's Robredo beats Monaco to win Copa Telmex
- UK lawyer: Guantanamo inmate release due Monday
- Calif. GOP reprimands 6 lawmakers over tax votes
- Official: Investigator to lead stimulus oversight
- England dominate in warm-up match
- Canadian Coast Guard rescues 22
- Spanish Leaders
- Tourism to Mexico rose nearly 6 pct in 2008
- Deportivo rallies to draw vs. Valencia
- Panathinaikos beats Olympiakos in Greek Cup final
- Portuguese Scoring Leaders
- SEC missed numerous red flags surrounding Stanford
- Perea out 1 month after fracturing cheek
- UK lawyer: Guantanamo inmate release due Monday
- AP IMPACT: Army charity hoards millions
- Looking to 2012, Republicans step into spotlight
- Activist's funeral turns into demonstration
- Warden: Jail can't accommodate slaying suspect, 11
- Police: 1 killed, 3 hurt in Los Angeles shooting
- Oscar Countdown: The bleachers have a VIP, too
- Chicago promising greenest Olympics in 2016 bid
- Lost pages of Buck's `Good Earth' return to Pa.
- Charges in deaths of Curry ex-girlfriend, her baby
- Lost pages of Buck's `Good Earth' return home
- Caribbean news briefs
- Bridge Project finds the heart in 'Winter's Tale'
- Mourinho confident ahead of Inter-Man United game
- Monday, March 2
- In Dubai, guest workers are stranded without jobs
- Analysis: Star power fuels Clinton trip to Asia
- Relic from Indian nationalist soda war soldiers on
- Karl leads Austrian sweep in World Cup snowboard
- RMK ChampionshipsResults
- Roddick wins 1st title of 2009 in Memphis
- Egypt briefly opens Gaza border for 1,000 to cross
- Nothing but bad luck for Atlantic City casinos
- Hawaii is latest civil unions battleground
- Big asbestos case in Montana town goes to trial
- No luck for NYC Santa in parking ticket fight
- Economy consumes Obama's 5th week in office
- Nationalized UK bank to expand mortgage book
- Extended "Slumdog" family walks the red carpet
- Stars give the Oscars the one-shoulder treatment
- First lady welcomes culinary students
- Leipheimer wins third straight Tour of California
- M
- M
- M
- M
- M
- M
- Mexico: Results from the Mexican football league
- The view from inside the Academy Awards
- Charges in deaths of Curry's ex-girlfriend, baby
- Kentucky recruits Filipino teachers
- A docudrama examines the evangelical movement
- Virgin Blue loses $65 million in first half
- Cruz Azul, America reverse fortunes with away wins
- Roberts wins with last hole birdie
- 70 sick in China after eating tainted pig organs
- Obama: Governors understand economic troubles
- Family to seek guardianship of chimp attack victim
- Penelope Cruz wins supporting Oscar for `Vicky'
- Penelope Cruz wins supporting actress Oscar
- SEC probed Stanford companies; red flags abounded
- From slums of Mumbai to the Academy Awards
- Rondo, Allen lead Celtics past Suns 128-108
- Partial list of winners at 81st annual Oscars
- The view from the Academy Awards audience
- Penelope Cruz, `WALL-E' among early Oscar winners
- Notable quotes from the 81st annual Academy Awards
- UN refugee chief: economic crisis will fuel racism
- Oscars host Hugh Jackman gives the job his all
- Stargazers and informal wear abound at the Oscars
- Sumatran tigers kill 6 in a month in Indonesia
- Colombian prosecutor orders search of spy agency
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Heath Ledger earns Oscar as Joker in `Dark Knight'
- Gov't reportedly mulls taking larger stake in Citi
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Ledger, Cruz, `WALL-E' among early Oscar winners
- Foreign exchange rates
- Crown prince turns 49, vows to ease father's load
- Accident involving ambulance kills 3 in Tucson
- The Oscars as seen from the Kodak Theatre audience
- Partial list of winners at the 81st annual Oscars
- Cruzeiro heads 2nd week of Copa Libertadores
- Kenseth makes it 2 in a row
- Thailand's economy shrinks 4.3 percent in 4Q
- Heath Ledger wins Oscar for Joker in `Dark Knight'
- Rugby, theater joined in questions over haka use
- Stars, informal wear, tattoos abound at Oscars
- Bryant, Lakers outlast spirited Wolves
- Abductors free Filipino businessman, daughter
- Rescue ending at Chinese mine where 74 killed
- AP Newsbreak: Dolan is next New York archbishop
- Japan PM's popularity plunging on eve of US trip
- Philly newspaper owner seeks bankruptcy protection
- Thailand's economy shrinks 4.3 percent in 4Q
- `Slumdog' collects 6 Oscars; Ledger wins
- NASCAR-Auto Club 500 Results
- Danny Boyle takes directing Oscar for `Slumdog'
- Asian stock markets mostly higher on Citi report
- Times: US advisers training Pakistani troops
- Winslet wins best-actress Oscar for `Reader'
- SKorea: NKorea has deployed new ballistic missile
- Romance blooms and heels break at the Oscars
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Honda says Takeo Fukui stepping down as president
- Taiwan minister calls for trade pact with China
- Penn grabs best-actor Oscar for `Milk'
- Philly newspaper owner files for bankruptcy
- Report: Toyota to produce fewer vehicles
- Japan's `Departures' wins Oscar in upset
- `Slumdog' dominates Oscars with best-picture win
- Rio's Carnival hits high gear at samba showdown
- Complete list of winners at the 81st annual Oscars
- No love lost for Ovechkin, Crosby in Caps' 5-2 win
- How top Oscar winners fared at the box office
- Total subsidiary on trial in deadly French blast
- Sean Penn wins best-actor Oscar for "Milk"
- Jerry Lewis awarded humanitarian Oscar
- A new casino defies the odds: it's drawing crowds
- Water plants reopen after chemical leak in China
- Oil hovers near $40 amid weak demand, OPEC cuts
- Forecasters see higher unemployment in 2009
- Activist seeks gov't pressure on NY Post
- Oscars host Hugh Jackman gave the job his all
- Sri Lankan rebels: Ready for truce with government
- Honda names new president
- `Slumdog' rules Oscars with 8 prizes, best picture
- Singapore inflation eases to 2.9 pct in January
- ATP Rankings
- Kate Winslet wins best actress for `The Reader'
- WTA Tour Rankings
- Oscar winner 'Slumdog' a millionaire beneficiary
- Debate as Obama reconsiders ban on war dead photos
- Fermilab, European accelerator race for glory
- Honda names new president amid slowdown
- Lawmakers tend the fallout from econ plan at home
- SKorea: NKorea has deployed new ballistic missile
- WTO chief says banks must clean up balance sheets
- Freddie Mac investigates self over lobby campaign
- Netanyahu meets Labor with offer of partnership
- Penn wins best-actor Oscar
- CECA plan purely an economic issue: official
- Scores of Australians flee new wildfire flare-ups
- Malaysia welcomes Australian government change
- Israeli officials: Gaza negotiator Gilad removed.
- Oscar speeches served up emotion and a whistle
- Pakistan-Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Oscar-winner 'Slumdog' a millionaire beneficiary
- Virgin Blue loses $65 million in first half
- President welcomes Palauan counterpart with full military honors
- Pakistan fights back against Sri Lanka in 1st test
- Indian composer AR Rahman wins 2 music Oscars
- Ministers get close look at Antarctic ice threat
- Euro higher against dollar
- WTO chief says banks must clean up balance sheets
- Sri Lankan rebels: Ready for truce with government
- Iraq: Roadside bomb kills 2 civilians, wounds 6
- Rushdie: 'Slumdog' laden with impossible scenes
- Japan stocks fall after lender seeks bankruptcy
- Ministers get close look at Antarctic ice threat
- 'Slumdog' composer Rahman wins 2 Oscars
- China shares gain on stimulus hopes, Citi report
- Bomb in Basque town damages Socialist party office
- Rescue efforts end at mine where blast killed 74
- Amputee sprinter Oscar Pistorius recovering
- Double suicide bombing kills Afghan police officer
- Amputee sprinter Oscar Pistorius recovering
- French teen killed by Cairo bomb was on class trip
- 'Slumdog' celebrations fill Mumbai's crowded slums
- FBI, police rescue child prostitutes around US
- RBS shares jump on restructuring report
- ECB chief calls for more regulation
- Greeks hunt for convicts who escaped by helicopter
- Britain to announce tainted blood inquiry results
- 'Slumdog' celebrations fill Mumbai's crowded slums
- Japanese lender folds as financial distress mounts
- Gov't rejects Sri Lankan rebels' call for truce
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Asian markets mostly higher on Citigroup report
- Restored Baghdad museum dedicated
- Bollywood triumph: 'Slumdog' claims 8 Oscars
- Pakistan president, in Shanghai, seeks support
- Oil rises above $40 amid weak demand, OPEC cuts
- French minister confirms merger of 2 big banks
- EU worried over Netanyahu commitment to peace
- Relative upset over auction of Gandhi's items
- Honda still seeking buyers for its F1 team
- UK prime minister hails British Oscar success
- Yunlin County pushes carbon tax to pressure government
- Asian, European stocks advance on Citigroup report
- Bomb in Basque town damages Socialist party office
- Indonesian pilot could get 4 years for plane crash
- ECB chief calls for more global regulation
- Chinese officials trained to handle social unrest
- Hong Kong stocks up on Citi report, China measures
- Malaysia bracing for drop in exports this year
- Olmert sacks lead negotiator on Gaza truce
- AB-InBev sells US unit to private equity fund
- Veteran cricket umpire Bucknor to retire
- Labor's Barak rejects Netanyahu's unity plea
- Sweden-Israel Davis Cup could move to Stockholm
- Greeks hunt for convicts who escaped by helicopter
- Arteta out for rest of season with knee injury
- Sweden's Vattenfall makes $10.9B offer for Nuon
- Guantanamo detainee en route to Britain
- Galatasaray fires Skibbe as coach
- Iraqi lawmaker rejects terror charges
- Monsignor Timothy Dolan named New York archbishop
- Former hammer thrower died from pulmonary embolism
- Oil rises on views US may step up banks rescue
- Taiwan-China economic pact tantamount to FTA: economics minister
- French teen killed by Cairo bomb was on class trip
- Shares higher on Taipei bourse
- EU worried over Netanyahu commitment to peace
- Monsignor Timothy Dolan is next NY archbishop
- 7 killed in Indonesian train crash
- Nationalized UK bank to expand mortgage lending
- AB Foods predicts profits down
- US dollar mostly lower in Europe
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Prices mostly higher on Taipei futures market
- UAE's Dana Gas announces new Egypt find
- First reference book on classical Taiwan literature released
- Taiwan, China to cohost 2nd World Buddhist Forum in March
- Beijing teen hot-wires Beijing bus, causes chaos
- Sweden's Vattenfall makes $10.9B offer for Nuon
- Abbas calls for a deal with Hamas
- EU ministers focus on Slovene-Croatian dispute
- Beijing teen hot-wires bus, causes chaos
- World markets buoyed by Citigroup report
- OMV to sell its network of Italian gas stations
- US stocks point higher on report of Citi report
- Croat testifies about 1991 minefield massacre
- Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Atletico and Porto meet in Champs League
- FTSE 100 up 10.28 at 3,899.34
- Coach: Shirt change caused delay
- Britain releases report into tainted blood scandal
- Labor's Barak rejects Netanyahu's partnership plea
- Director of Beijing's Palace Museum to visit Taiwan
- Khan leads Pakistan fightback in third test
- Taiwan dollar rate acceptable at present level: AU Optronics head
- French judge to rule on disputed Chinese bronzes
- Croat testifies about 1991 minefield massacre
- Obama deficit-cutting budget coming into focus
- Al-Qaida No. 2 warns against Gaza truce
- Sri Lankan gov't rejects rebels' call for truce
- Meth makers leave behind a toxic trail at motels
- Chinese travel industry to promote Taiwan golf tour packages
- Germans jest their way through Carnival
- Guantanamo detainee freed after 4 years in prison
- Aid group: two Sudanese staff killed in attack
- Dollar 3-month interbank lending rate holds steady
- Arsenal needs to rediscover scoring form
- Indonesia opens tsunami museum
- Spain: justice minister resigns
- Taiwan should sign CECA with China as soon as possible: KMT caucus
- Executive Yuan takes action to streamline government's structure
- Top Austrian Olympic official resigns
- EU calls for cease-fire in Sri Lanka
- Taiwan explores foreign affairs involvement through art
- Latvia's president says snap election possible
- Holder embarks on Guantanamo inspection visit
- 1 dead in blast at Romanian nuclear defense plant
- Bank stocks up amid report of gov't plan for Citi
- Official: Somali suicide bomber attacked AU base
- Jordan reshuffles Cabinet to amid economy woes
- Taliban talks progressing in Pakistan's Swat
- ECB's Trichet calls for more regulation
- European stocks up amid renewed Citi speculation
- Oscar after-parties flash global glitter
- Lucien Freud paints wine label for French chateau
- Swiss police: child survives fall from 5th floor
- EU wants to boost profile in ex-Soviet republics
- Regulators pledge to shore up financial system
- Spain's justice minister resigns amid controversy
- Beijing Auto mum on report it may bid for Chrysler
- Poland busts drug ring, seizes ton of cocaine
- More communication channels with China needed: MAC
- Lyon hopes winning run will help against Barcelona
- Taoyuan airport hit hard by plunging trade volume
- French judge to rule on disputed Chinese bronzes
- Regulators pledge to shore up US financial system
- Lego profits grow 32 pct despite market slowdown
- Islamic terror suspects go on trial in Spain
- Stankovic hoping for boost with win over United
- WADA clashes with athletes over privacy
- Gerrard in Liverpool squad to face Real Madrid
- Oil rises on reports US may step up banks rescue
- Sri Lanka rejects Tamil rebel call for truce
- Bayern in trouble ahead of Champions League game
- UK prime minister hails British Oscar success
- New Delhi may push back 2009 Commonwealth boxing
- Spain full of pride at Penelope Cruz's Oscar
- Williams, Henson return for Wales against France
- Int'l court to announce Bashir decision on March 4
- Springsteen to headline UK's Glastonbury festival
- Stocks open higher on report of plan for Citigroup
- Danish state takes control of Fionia Bank
- Official: Somali suicide bomber attacked AU base
- EU urged to boost profile in ex-Soviet republics
- German federation asks explanation for test delay
- World stocks higher amid renewed Citi speculation
- Key dates in life of Binyam Mohamed
- Battle over UBS secret accounts heads to court
- Stocks open mostly higher on Citigroup report
- New dad Prior flies home, misses 4th test
- Islamic terrors suspects on trial in Spain
- US court turns down Holocaust insurance case
- Wis. Msgr. Dolan welcomed as next NY archbishop
- Antigua's PM pledges action in Stanford case
- Some 12,000 Amway workers in China to visit Taiwan
- Philippines to cull 6,000 pigs on infected farm
- UAW reaches health care trust fund deal with Ford
- Campbell Soup 2Q profits fall 15 percent
- Families of Chinese miners angered by lack of info
- Statement from ex-Guantanamo detainee Mohamed
- Somali who attacked peacekeeping base had access
- Ginsburg in US court after surgery
- Honda replaces chief executive amid slowdown
- Int'l court to announce Bashir decision on March 4
- The story of 1 Oscar: No. 3453 Bollywood bound
- Court rules against al-Qaida member, a US citizen
- Stocks trade lower after Citigroup report
- Bauer more relaxed after silver at worlds
- Mass. girl's OD death could be 1st degree murder
- Jordan reshuffles Cabinet amid economy woes
- US court will not hear appeal from Bosnian
- EU calls for better disaster planning
- Union expects 'significant' layoffs at Vodafone
- Chinese officials trained to handle social unrest
- Serbia government says US fugitive case is secret
- Medtronic spends $1B on heart valve acquisitions
- Facelift for Taoyuan Airport Terminal 1 to be completed in 2011
- Solskjaer says turned down Norway post
- Federal judge pleads guilty before start of trial
- Mo. man pleads guilty to day care molestations
- Shanghai Museum director to visit Taiwan
- Bayern approached Voeller for job, say reports
- Officials: 9 killed in Algeria bombings
- Guantanamo detainee freed after 7 years of prison
- Executive Yuan to present streamlining plan in March
- Taipei City police to inaugurate criminal database in March
- KMT chairman arrives in Manila for visit
- Taiwan economics minister Yiin rejects opposition fears over CECA with China
- Egypt arrests three over deadly bazaar bombing
- Sri Lanka rejects Tamil truce call
- Wu visits Taiwan ex-president in jail as he puts end to hunger strike
- Taiwan government criticized over elderly care program
- Taiwan president welcomes Palau president with formal military honors
- Yunlin County passes carbon tax to pressure Taiwan central government
- Chaw Ping Ji: Taste of classic Chao Chow cuisine in Taipei, Taiwan
- Electronics stores benefit most from vouchers: Taiwan MOEA
- Beijing Palace Museum curator to pay four-day visit to Taiwan
- Taiwan dollar rate acceptable at present level: AU Optronics head
- First reference book on classical Taiwan literature released
- Executive Yuan's streamlining plan
- Tuition waived
- More than 100 people flee new Australian bushfires
- Aid workers killed in Darfur attack: U.N.
- British Guantanamo detainee released to UK, says NY Times
- EU ministers urge Netanyahu to launch peace process again
- Video exposes Chinese officials' graft
- Taiwan can't ignore CECA political risk
- Despondency is not winning the day
- Colombia security agent resigns over drug lord wiretap scandal
- Heavy security as Tibetans prepare for new year
- Masked men gun down radio commentator in Philippines
- North Korea accuses Lee of taking South Korea towards 'brink of war'
- Turnout low as schools reopen in Pakistan's Swat
- China's jobless migrants loath to return to countryside
- Sunken Greek treasures at risk from alarming scuba looters
- 'Slumdog' best in show at Oscars with eight awards
- U.S. may end up with 40% of Citi: reports
- At least 39,000 Filipinos lost jobs in four months: official
- Talks underway to secure loans for U.S. automakers, report says
- RBS shares jump on reports of restructuring, 20,000 job cuts
- European economies agree to double IMF funding to avoid crisis
- Honda names Takanobu Ito as new CEO and president
- ECB chief sees decline in eurozone credit flows
- China's fiscal deficit to hit record high in 2009: report
- Malaysia scraps airport plan
- Thai economy
- Growth forecast
- SFCG bankruptcy
- 'Yu Sushi' opens in Tienmu
- Vodafone and HTC launch Android-powered HTC Magic
- Far Eastern Plaza Tainan introduces special accommodation discount deal
- Taipei Garden Hotel presents wedding banquet package
- Ambassador serves spring meal
- Sherwood offers LOHAS package
- TAS Orphanage Club book sale slated for March 7
- ZTE, CSLNWM to build world's first SDR-based HSPA+Network
- Taipei share prices close up 0.92 percent
- World oil prices above US$40 despite forecast
- Greenback falls in Asian trade on U.S. bank nationalization fears
- Asian markets mostly higher on Citigroup report
- Riviera redemption for Mickelson on final hole
- West powers Cavaliers to beat Pistons
- Lightning strike late to shock Bruins in 4-3 victory
- Miguel Cotto calls out Pacquiao, Hatton after stopping Jennings
- Leipheimer bags Tour of California hat-trick
- Armstrong enjoys demotion from general to foot soldier
- Roddick ends Stepanek run to claim Memphis title
- Honda still sees no serious F1 buyer
- NZ Zimbabwe tour
- Windies unchanged
- England hopes
- Valencia still travel sick as Villa sees red
- Seedorf fires AC Milan past spirited Cagliari
- Liverpool title hopes suffer again
- Rarity value abounds as last sixteen kick off
- Postal remittance services between Taiwan and China to begin Feb. 26
- CPC may invest NT$100 billion in new oil refinery in Taiwan
- Taiwan Power Co. to reduce coal purchases as recession damps demand
- Obama likely to pick Chinese-American ex-governor Locke for commerce
- Clinton to visit Israel, West Bank
- Japan PM arrives as first Obama guest
- Taiwan SEF official Kao apologizes for name calling of DPP chair
- A university student in Taiwan dies of electrocution in school stadium
- Taiwan’s capital to issue food voucher on March 1
- Trial starts for Bahrain Shiite opposition group
- Lehmann defends boot throwing during match
- Taxi drivers strike, block traffic in south China
- General in torture case faces passport fraud
- Coca-Cola to install vending machines in Venice
- Britain steps up efforts on banks
- Top US official on Guantanamo inspection visit
- Rapper arrested after fight at US burger joint
- E. European banks talk up currencies
- NY AG to force Thain to give up bonus details
- Rapper arrested after fight at Fla. burger joint
- Germany: crane collapse damages 2 buildings
- No individual blame in UK's tainted blood scandal
- Surgeon: Ex-DC mayor improving after operation
- Iraq to reopen museum looted in US invasion chaos
- Gore, Clinton headline US energy conference
- Argentina's win over France instills confidence
- Swiss to vote on tighter gun controls
- FTSE 100 down 38.33 at 3,850.73
- Losses among tech stocks drag Wall Street lower
- Dollar mixed as government pledges to help banks
- Taliban pledges cease-fire in 2nd Pakistani region
- EU reviews aid, missions in Afghanistan
- McLaren-Ferrari spy scandal closes
- Europe stocks down on US technology stock sell-off
- Wis. Msgr. Dolan welcomed as NY's next archbishop
- Sperm donor wants DNA test for octuplets
- Latvia's president says snap election possible
- Federal judge pleads guilty before start of trial
- French throws out appeal over Chinese bronzes
- Lebanon charges 16 suspects with terror plots
- Fehr: Drug tests in '03 don't taint all players
- Bulgarian breaks chess marathon record
- Ginsburg in US court after surgery
- Rio's Carnival lets 40-somethings star in samba
- Ferguson promises usual style
- NY AG to force Thain to give up bonus details
- DA says hands tied in charges vs. slay suspect, 11
- Mourinho stands in Ferguson's way again
- Dubai Tennis Championships Results
- Talks fail to resolve Indian cricket dispute
- US prosecutor says he had to charge kid as adult
- A list of major helicopter prison escapes
- New England snow knocks out power, shuts schools
- Germans jest their way through Carnival parades
- S&P 500 slides to lowest level in 12 years
- Deliberations in Mississippi mayor's trial resume
- Officials: Clinton to visit Israel, West Bank
- DA says had no option in charging slay suspect, 11
- Green Beret: Afghan man lunged before I shot him
- California man killed during Trinidad's Carnival
- Vivendi announces
- Vivendi announces
- Vivendi announces
- Vivendi announces
- Vivendi announces
- Vivendi announces
- Vivendi announces euro1.9B award in Elektrim dispute
- Gitmo detainee who claimed torture is freed
- US major stock market indexes fall to 1997 levels
- Brazil president tosses condoms to carnival crowd
- Trial begins over asbestos-contaminated Mont. town
- Gunmen attack governor's convoy, kill guard
- Hungary's parliament rejects dissolution proposals
- Israeli leader fires lead negotiator on Gaza truce
- Man who donated sperm wants DNA test for octuplets
- Iraq arrests Shiite gang accused of killing Sunnis
- Battle over UBS secret accounts is before US court
- Int'l court to reveal Sudan prez decision March 4
- OPEC cuts fail to boost oil prices
- Judge orders restitution for porn victim
- Baghdad museum reopens 6 years after looting
- Murray holds on to beat injured Stakhovsky
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1900 GMT
- UN chief calls for halt to fighting in Sri Lanka
- Ex-friend testifies against Mafia son Junior Gotti
- Nationals release no-show LHP Perez
- Reeling Rangers fire coach Tom Renney
- McGrady to have surgery on Monday
- Bail denied for lawyer accused in double slaying
- NJ: Ticketmaster to change online sales system
- Judge extends restraining order in Spears case
- Ex-CEO of kosher slaughterhouse: Grand jury biased
- US state health system is tested by recession
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Arab festival opens at Kennedy Center in DC
- Ky. Sen. Bunning apologizes for Ginsburg remarks
- Microsoft has to hit up laid-off workers for money
- Blatter pushes national player quotas
- Chinese star testifies in racy photos scandal
- Calcium tied to lower cancer risk in older people
- Dancer sets Carnival record for baring nearly all
- UN chief calls for halt to fighting in Sri Lanka
- Family living in cave puts house up on eBay
- FedEx CEO: use of foreign oil threatens US economy
- Venezuela a favorite to win WBC
- US officials debate placement of power grid
- Nigerian woman dies after birth of sextuplets
- Oil prices tumble below $39 despite OPEC cuts
- Senior US diplomat sees Georgia talks at risk
- Coca-Cola to install vending machines in Venice
- Judge orders restitution for porn victim
- Officer testifies at Taser inquiry
- 208 years later, US capital residents may get vote
- Official says Mexico plans to open Guyana embassy
- Veteran to advise US auto industry task force
- Gold down
- DA says had no option in charging slay suspect, 11
- Sheriff: 8 chipped through wall at Miss. jail
- Preliminary ratings show Oscar numbers up
- Mexico rights group: 2 Indian activists killed
- Ticketmaster to change online sales system
- Del Potro left off Argentina's Davis Cup team
- French judges allows auction of Chinese artifacts
- Arab festival opens in Washington
- Marathon runners trek across Western Sahara
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Judge grants meeting between Falk and daughter
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Moving US from sick care toward wellness care
- Swiss banks see huge withdrawals in 2008
- Conn. child-porn convict ordered to pay victim
- Bond star draws attention to AIDS in Swaziland
- US mil: 3 US soldiers, interpreter killed in Iraq
- State approves settlement in Ohio AG scandal
- Cuban cigar sales dip 3 pct in 2008 amid downturn
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP World Tour Schedule-Winners
- US lawmaker hosts anti-Islamic Dutch lawmaker
- US mil: 3 US soldiers, interpreter killed in Iraq
- Fla. priest guilty in church embezzlement case
- Major US stock market indexes fall to 1997 levels
- Lucian Freud paints wine label for French chateau
- Dollar mostly up as gov't pledges to help banks
- US priest guilty in church embezzlement case
- Guadeloupe marchers converge on strike talks
- YSL auction fetches record price for Matisse
- Possible bird strike eyed in chopper crash
- Gold prices retreat as investors cash in on gains
- Khan, Bell and Cook enjoy final workout
- Yankees skip baseball for 8-ball
- Boycott of violent video game urged in US
- Mexico says local Stanford unit safe amid charges
- Wounded Ind. officers reunite at hospital
- UN chief to Myanmar: Free political prisoners
- Phoenix homeless center manager shot and killed
- Latin America Football Scores
- Latin American stocks fall amid global pessimism
- Obama: White House helicopters under review
- Argentine industrial production falls 4.4 percent
- On the ice, a meeting of polar and political minds
- Genentech tells shareholders to reject Roche bid
- US senator hosts anti-Islamic Dutch lawmaker
- Seattle loves Chavez's speed, defense
- Yahoo executive joins Hearst amid reorganization
- English Football Results
- Beauty and the brain, women use more than men
- US airlines expected to limp through 2009
- Woodgate header gives Tottenham 2-1 win at Hull
- Turncoat fingers Junior Gotti in NY shootings
- Global warming danger threat increased
- Swiss banks see huge withdrawals in 2008
- US official: Obama to name ex-governor to Commerce
- MRI: Nene has bruised knee, no further damage
- Denorfia to play for Italy
- Viking great Carl Eller sentenced to workhouse
- UN chief to Myanmar: Free all political prisoners
- Treasurys edge higher as stocks plummet
- Feathers and fun in Paul Smith's winter collection
- AIG evaluating new funding with NY Fed
- Gordon on the verge of returning to Victory Lane
- Fans devote visiting hours to Perry's `Madea'
- Veteran to advise Treasury on US auto industry
- More buried bodies found in NM desert, total at 10
- Feathers and fun in Paul Smith's winter collection
- US Gov-Bank? Not quite
- Appeals court asked for sex-offender law rehearing
- Green Beret: Afghan man lunged before shooting
- Developers Diversified to sell 30M shares
- Octuplet mother bickers with her mother on video
- Stevie Wonder honored in DC, will perform new song
- How heart handles anger predicts irregular beat
- YSL auction fetches record price for Matisse
- NY judge tosses case of protester's unthrown shoe
- DA: Blanket is evidence Pa. boy planned to kill
- Utah Senate stops work to discuss anti-gay remarks
- GM to temporarily shut down 3 plants in Mexico
- Battle over UBS secret accounts to take months
- British child-porn convict ordered to pay victim
- Miss. mayor trial deliberations to enter 5th day
- Swiss banks deposits plummet in 2008
- Major stock market indexes fall to 1997 levels
- Judge orders Thain to testify on Merrill bonuses
- COO Peter Chernin to depart News Corp. in June
- JPMorgan Chase slashes dividend by 87 percent
- Microsoft: Laid-off can keep extra pay after all
- Top US court to judge death sentence for neo-Nazi
- Chinese star testifies in racy photos scandal
- UN chief: Solve maternal deaths and diseases
- Venus Williams ready to add to title collection
- Barkley pleads guilty in Scottsdale to DUI charges
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Barry Bonds' personal trainer ordered to court
- Bail denied for Chicago lawyer in double slaying
- Monday's Canadian Briefs
- Injured Wizards Arenas, Haywood do some drills
- What a waste! Wade's 50 go for naught
- Martin Brodeur tells Devils he is ready to play
- Verbeek sticks with domestic players for Asian Cup
- Tuesday, March 3
- US expands national program to buy foreclosures
- JPMorgan Chase slashes dividend by 87 percent
- Marine highways ease truck traffic across US
- Obama's deficit goals count on rosy assumptions
- Truck traffic revives interest in marine shipping
- American drilling techniques may migrate overseas
- Steel may give auto industry restructuring roadmap
- Feds explore taking bigger stakes in shaky banks
- Possible suspect in Levy death had troubled past
- US man convicted of Japanese student slaying
- Congress easing restrictions on Cuba travel
- Sri Lankans who escaped war zone now fenced in
- Japanese PM arrives in US
- COO Peter Chernin to depart News Corp. in June
- "Fritzl" satire takes swipe at media
- Tiger's opponent sees a big opportunity
- Alabama asks jury for $170M in drug trial
- More newspaper shake-ups loom with bankruptcy
- Federal officials debate placement of power grid
- Obama vows to halve deficit by 2013
- More bodies found in New Mexico desert, total 10
- Judge: Top Obama officials should review Laos case
- GAO: Military aid for Pakistan short of money
- I had no choice, octuplets' mom tells own mother
- US meeting with Japan PM meant to reassure Tokyo
- Border Patrol discovers SD tunnel near Mexico
- Salvadoran suspect in Levy death had troubled past
- Border Patrol discovers tunnel near Mexico
- Obama: White House helicopters under review
- Koubek advances to second round at Delray Beach
- Groups seek probe into Filipino radioman's killing
- Sefolosha makes instant impact with Thunder
- Britney's dad testifies for restraining order
- Testimony begins in Vegas toddler video sex case
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Ex-CEO of kosher slaughterhouse: Grand jury biased
- Talks deadlocked in Guadeloupe wage strike
- Clinton picks a special adviser for Persian Gulf
- NKorea says it is preparing satellite launch
- Bronx judge drops murder charge vs ex-inmate
- Kidnap survivor asks Australia to save 2 Iraqis
- Ohio man avoids death penalty in '05 shooting of 3
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Man gets 3 years for smuggling immigrants at LAX
- Sheens appointed as Australia rugby league coach
- Chicago's top cop defies judges in abuse suit
- Spansion cuts 3,000 employees, 35 pct of workforce
- Micron Tech to cut up to 2,000 more jobs in Idaho
- ATP Tour Delray Beach International Results
- Querrey, Koubek reach 2nd round at Delray Beach
- 2 sentenced to death for China snack bar poisoning
- NKorea says it is preparing satellite launch
- Military aid for Pakistan short of money
- Foreign exchange rates
- China cites risk of deflation, overcapacity
- Nabokov leads Sharks past Stars, 1-0
- Guantanamo detainee freed after 4 years in prison
- Harris half-court shot gives Nets win
- Canada's leader boasts about banks
- Asia markets fall amid relentless financial fears
- Official: US aid to Gaza to top $900 million
- Thai anti-government group stages protest
- Former Taiwan president attends corruption hearing
- Oil falls below $38, following stocks markets down
- Former president summoned to pre-trial hearing
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Global minimum and maximum temperatures
- Texas Southern beats MVSU 99-87
- Swiss to vote on tighter gun controls
- Analysis: Kyrgyz base closure risky for Moscow
- China central bank says downturn could worsen
- NZ troops to stay in Afghanistan well into 2010
- India No.1 say Kiwis
- One last chance to eat, drink and be merry
- A look at North Korea's missile arsenal
- Lawmakers approve plan to eliminate death penalty
- Robber who wore thong on face gets 4 years
- More US teens volunteer than work part time
- Boycott of violent video game urged in NYC
- Japan to pay 80,000 Afghanistan police salaries
- Career prosecutor to lead immigration agency
- Southern wildfires continue to rage in Australia
- Ticketmaster settles, faces hearings
- AirAsia mulls Man United shirt sponsorship
- Report urges boost for US family planning program
- Missing California child located in Mexico
- Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results
- AirAsia seeks new deal as budget terminal rejected
- US health care costs to top $8,000 per person
- Howard Zieff, movie and commercial director, dies
- Stanford's receiver wants contributions returned
- More US newspaper shake-ups loom
- Khan wants to play tests on good wicket
- Taliban extend cease-fire in Pakistani valley
- Clooney meets with Obama to discuss Darfur trip
- Saudi crown Prince undergoes surgery in US
- Hitachi to work with British fuel cell project
- Weak retail market hurts General Growth's results
- Lee gets into the swing of things after big win
- Philippine troops clash with communist rebels
- President calls for closer ties with Southeast Asia
- Pakistan-Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Out of Congress and still out of work
- Chela beats Cuevas to advance in Acapulco
- DC optimistic about getting the vote
- Strike by ground staff closes Berlin airports
- Man with alleged terror ties aided police in 2007
- Chinese national guilty of plot to export cameras
- Taliban extend cease-fire in Pakistani valley
- Khan continues to frustrate Sri Lanka
- NY's new archbishop recounts call from Obama
- Holder embarks on Guantanamo inspection visit
- EUROPE NEWS AT 0700 GMT
- MOEA denies plan to provide subsidies for LCD television purchase
- Hong Kong probe delays $2 bln PCCW deal
- Mitsubishi Motors increases production in March
- Japan's Nikkei index falls near 26-year low
- China sends buying mission to Europe
- EU official: Malaysian seafood likely to get OK
- Truce deal could mean return of Palestinian leader
- Far-right Aussie lawmaker tries to revive career
- Paint-maker Akzo Nobel posts
- Paint-maker Akzo Nobel posts
- Paint-maker Akzo Nobel posts
- Paint-maker Akzo Nobel posts
- Paint-maker Akzo Nobel posts
- Paint-maker Akzo Nobel posts
- Paint-maker Akzo Nobel posts euro1.52B loss in 4Q
- Yeoh says 'Slumdog' critics should lighten up
- 437 Taipei City families eligible for food vouchers: mayor
- China team to investigate deadly mine blasts
- China shares tumble after Wall Street loss
- Civil group calls for debate on proposed economic pact with China
- Vietnam inflation eases to still-high 14.8 percent
- Report: Malaysia PM to go from leader to seeder
- Greece: Man held for acid attack on union official
- Oil falls near $38, following stock markets down
- UK home builder Redrow posts 6-month loss
- Taiwan pursuing free trade pacts with ASEAN states
- Khodorkovsky transferred to Moscow for trial
- German business confidence slips in Feb
- Rights group wants Syria to abolish security court
- US Supreme Court denies appeal in eagle death case
- Next round of cross-strait talks might include economic pact proposal
- TomTom reports
- TomTom reports
- TomTom reports
- TomTom reports
- TomTom reports
- TomTom reports
- TomTom reports euro989 million loss in 4Q
- 5 to appear in Greek court over helicopter escape
- World markets fall amid relentless financial fears
- Police: Time bomb used in Cairo's blast
- Khan leads Pakistan to safety against Sri Lanka
- Share prices lower on Taipei bourse
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- HK stocks drop amid global financial fears
- World War II bomb defused in Germany
- UK rate-setter cautious about printing money
- Vodafone to cut 500 jobs in U.K.
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Export orders post record fall of 41.67% in January
- Serbia insists it can try US student fugitive
- Euro up against dollar on US banking fears
- No timetable for signing economic pact with China: premier
- Polish jobless rate jumps to 10.5 percent
- Everton midfielder Arteta to have surgery in Spain
- Vodafone to cut 500 jobs in UK
- Military: Sri Lankan troops enter last rebel town
- China: Looted cultural relics should be returned
- NASA global warming satellite has troubled launch
- 4 Yemenis convicted of forming al-Qaida cell
- Malaysia cuts interest rate to 2 percent
- Sweden FM to discuss financial crisis with China
- France's Sarkozy meets with Berlusconi
- Bayern looks to Toni for a lift in Lisbon
- Mystery ends as Agatha Christie's home opens doors
- Politician defies law, speaks Kurdish in Turkey
- 50 jobs, 50 states in a year? 1 man gives it a try
- Thousands demand dissolution of Thai Parliament
- Issue of ceded lands comes to the fore in Hawaii
- Man United's Fletcher has home burgled
- Alaska lawmakers debate restoring death penalty
- Sunni politician in Iraq wants full abuse probes
- Saudi cleric calls for end to anti-Shiite actions
- Devastating Australian wildfires could flare again
- US dollar mostly lower in Europe
- Yemen suspends judge for allowing slavery
- Villagers kill 3 rare tigers in western Indonesia
- Austrian Alps on high avalanche alert after storms
- Renewed financial concerns hit world markets
- Zimbabwean court grants bail in Bennett case
- U.K. lending for house purchases rises in December
- Agassi, Graf to play first matches under new roof
- UN: Smugglers force Africans into sea, 17 dead
- Seoul, Baghdad sign $3.55B deal to rebuild Iraq
- German business confidence slips in Feb
- Melzer to lead Austria against Germany
- Taiwan's export orders plunge to record low
- Oil falls near $38, following stock markets down
- Finance minister sees growth rebounding to 9 pct
- AC Milan denies Abu Dhabi report
- Chambers to run for Britain at European indoors
- Divers dodge gators, snakes tending to Fla. canals
- Japanese public broadcaster's office set on fire
- Irish stocks plumb 14-year low on bank fears
- 'Slumdog' celebrations fill Mumbai's crowded slums
- Politician defies law, speaks Kurdish in Turkey
- Prices lower on Taipei futures market
- Pakistan 574-5 in reply to Sri Lanka's 644-7 dec.
- UK Poll: Conservatives far ahead of Brown's Labour
- Thousands get early start on Mardi Gras
- Stocks signal higher open after sell-off
- Germany's HSH Nordbank gets
- Germany's HSH Nordbank gets
- Germany's HSH Nordbank gets
- Germany's HSH Nordbank gets
- Germany's HSH Nordbank gets
- Germany's HSH Nordbank gets
- Germany's HSH Nordbank gets euro3B cash injection
- WADA rejects FIFA call for testing break
- Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- FTSE 100 index down 46.75 points at 3,803.98
- Home Depot reports 4th-quarter loss of $54M
- Economy doesn't dampen Mardi Gras festivities
- Sunni politican calls for full abuse probes
- Slovenian, Croatian PMs meet on border row
- FDIC: 'Stress test' will determine banks' health
- Younis Khan leads Pakistan to safety 306 not out
- Serbia to seek $2 loan from IMF
- Asian bank: Region must prepare for aging trend
- Fla. cosmetology board bans trendy fish pedicure
- Official: US banks need 'stress test'
- Madrid, Liverpool meet for 2nd time
- Premier hints at resignation if stimulus package fails
- Former Guantanamo detainee enjoying freedom in UK
- Luciano Moggi ordered to stand trial again
- 1 dead, 21 hurt in fire in NYC's Chinatown
- Yen at 3-month dollar low, loses safe-haven shine
- Serbia to seek $2 billion loan from IMF
- Chinese go to Europe with $15 billion to spend
- Egypt minister sees growth rebounding to 9 pct
- Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria to marry
- British royals unveil bronze statue of Queen Mum
- Scotland recalls prop Euan Murray to face Italy
- China hails 'positive results' of Clinton visit
- Reports: Sochi Olympics budget slashed for 2009
- Former world champion pleads guilty in drug case
- Irish anti-fraud officers raid Anglo Irish Bank HQ
- Israel swears in new parliament after election
- WHO to give poor countries flu vaccine technology
- World markets down amid US banking woes
- Obama takes plans for nation to Congress
- Missing Mass. teacher, male student found in W.Va.
- Younis Khan hits triple century
- Zimbabwe court grants bail, lawmaker still jailed
- Indigenous tribes to form united front for sovereignty over land
- China governor apologizes for deadly mine blasts
- WADA rejects FIFA call for testing break
- Iraq Sunni politican calls for full abuse probes
- Dollar 3-month interbank lending rate holds steady
- Cycling authorities want Puerto results
- Kaohsiung metro to grant free rides to jobless, underprivileged
- US state Florida bans trendy fish pedicure
- 1 Miss. inmate still at large after jail escape
- Sweden's future queen to marry in summer of 2010
- Heinz 3Q profit rises, reaffirms growth outlook
- 5 appear in Greek court over helicopter escape
- Afghan bomb kills 4 coalition troops in south
- Follis takes women's sprint at Nordic worlds
- AIG looking at alternatives for government loan
- NASA global warming satellite lands in ocean
- Hiddink meets Ranieri as Chelsea hosts Juventus
- Missing Mass. teacher, teen student found in W.Va.
- Pfizer drops development of 2 late-stage drugs
- Murdoch sorry for NY Post cartoon seen as racist
- Coast Guard stops NC search for overboard soldier
- Congress to hear story of heroic river landing
- Police: Time bomb used in Cairo's blast
- Office Depot posts 4Q $1.54 billion loss
- 'Little House' to launch national tour in St. Paul
- Target 4Q profit falls 41 percent amid downturn
- Macy's reports 59 percent drop in 4Q profit
- Guinea coup leaders arrest longtime dictator's son
- Ireland sticks with unchanged lineup for England
- Khmer Rouge defendant blames comrades for genocide
- Hattestad wins men's sprint at Nordic worlds
- 1 man dead after explosion levels NH home
- Police should use handcuffs more discriminately: Taipei County head
- Macy's reports 59 percent drop in 4Q profit
- BofA Lewis: Not discussing larger US stake
- Paris appeals court acquits ex-Guantanamo inmates
- US home prices post record annual decline in 4Q
- Home Depot reports 4th-quarter loss of $54M
- Sierra Leone war crimes court to issue verdicts
- Life sentence for killer of Olympic athlete
- Octomom fell fast from Miracle Mom to punch line
- Divac to lead Serbia's Olympic committee
- 4 new venues announced for Open qualifying
- Khan targets Lara's record
- Hamas, Fatah to begin talks on repairing rift
- France and Italy sign deal on nuclear cooperation
- Iraq Sunni politician calls for full abuse probes
- 1 dead, 4 seriously hurt in fire in NYC Chinatown
- Follis takes women's sprint at Nordic worlds
- Kenya human rights body releases police video
- Peres urges new parliament to make peace
- De Beers suspending mining in Botswana
- Mass. mayor: Bullet in office may have been for me
- Obama uses humor at White House summit
- Japan defeats Australia in WBC tuneup WBC
- Palestinian president: unity needed to manage aid
- Villarreal faces Panathinaikos in Champions League
- US mayor: Bullet in office may have been for me
- Sochi Olympics budget slashed for 2009
- Nordic World Ski Championships Results
- Bond at $55M for man charged in Ohio stabbings
- US stocks open higher after steep selloff
- Hattestad wins men's sprint at Nordic worlds
- Cuba awaits its oil boom and runs short on cash
- Russia: EU, US help not needed in Moldova conflict
- Germany's HSH Nordbank gets
- Germany's HSH Nordbank gets
- Germany's HSH Nordbank gets
- Germany's HSH Nordbank gets
- Germany's HSH Nordbank gets
- Germany's HSH Nordbank gets
- Germany's HSH Nordbank gets euro3bn cash injection
- US gov't looks to quell nationalization fears
- Davis Cup match to go ahead in Malmo with no fans
- Thomson Reuters posts higher 4Q profit
- Euro-zone seeks new ways to stem crisis
- FINRA names Richard Ketchum chief executive
- FA looking into suspicious bets after 9-0 away win
- De Beers suspending mining in Botswana
- Retired rally driver Gronholm to race again
- Consumer confidence plummets to new low in Feb.
- Dakar Rally to remain in South America in 2010
- Bernanke: economy suffering 'severe contraction'
- UAE signs $3bn deal with Boeing, Lockheed
- Nordic World Ski Championships Medalists
- Consumer confidence plummets to new low in Feb.
- Taiwan, Israel ties will remain unchanged: MOFA
- New bowler sensor could cut out throwing
- MNF to investigate abandoned tombs discovered in Papua New Guinea: MOFA
- Paris appeals court acquits ex-Guantanamo inmates
- 2 plead guilty in NC tainted syringe case
- US controller thought going into river meant doom
- Mystery ends: Agatha Christie's country home opens
- Taiwan should never forget the 228 incident: President Ma
- Top US official orders Gulf Coast recovery review
- 2 plead guilty in US tainted syringe case
- World stocks mixed ahead of Bernanke testimony
- Saab needs a break but Sweden offers no sympathy
- House explodes and kills 1 overnight in NH
- Lawmakers criticise 2010 Commonwealth Games plans
- Barricades removed in Guadeloupe, talks continue
- Public urged to help consume glut of Taichung County tangerines
- Lehman plans to spin off venture capital arm
- Gov't home price index posts record annual drop
- AP Sportlight
- Rocket with NASA global warming satellite crashes
- Greek air traffic controllers to go on strike
- Interpreter killed, US soldiers wounded in Iraq
- US controller thought ditching in river was doom
- Nokia seeks 1,000 voluntary layoffs
- US stocks rise moderately after steep selloff
- British horse racing fears 40pc sponsorship slump
- US meeting with Japan's PM meant to reassure Tokyo
- South African gold production falls 13.6 percent
- 4 US coalition troops killed in Afghanistan
- Ex-president lashes out at prosecutors, politicians during hearing
- China closes Tibet to foreign tourists
- Taiwan to strive for separate FTAs with ASEAN
- North Korea says it is preparing rocket launch
- Civil group in Taiwan calls for debate on proposed CECA
- Premier promises to resign if Taiwan GDP fall exceeds 5%
- Taiwan Premier Liu says no timetable for CECA with China
- Taiwan's export orders, production plunge by records
- Creative Tainan County builds cultural new look
- Taiwan ex-president Chen hits prosecutors with allegations
- Nantou County set to move ahead with Hohuan Mountain cable car
- Indigenous tribes to launch protest
- Chen visits vetted
- Thaksin supporters demand new elections
- Guantanamo complies with Geneva treaties: U.S.
- Obama seeks to bolster strong Japan alliance
- U.S. to give Gaza US$900 million
- Cairo bombing
- Clinton's unwise choice to appease China?
- Afghanistan is no Iraq, except it requires a calculated strategy
- Taliban announces indefinite truce in Swat
- New case of Ebola virus in Philippines
- India, Pakistan want communication on Mumbai: report
- Veteran diplomat appointed special U.S. aide on Gulf
- U.S. milk company Wyeth denies China products unsafe
- U.S. expands national program to buy foreclosures
- Chinese star Edison testifies in racy photos scandal
- Feathers and outdoorsy feel in Paul Smith's winter collection
- More U.S. teens volunteer to support a charitable cause
- Clooney meets with Obama
- Rio's Carnival lets 40-somethings star in samba
- Beauty and the brain - women use their minds more than men
- I had no choice, says octuplets' mother
- AIG in talks for more aid, sees record loss of US$60b, source says
- Swiss banks see huge withdrawals last year
- Budget PCs could help Taiwanese firms in downturn
- JPMorgan Chase cuts dividend by 87% in bid to preserve capital
- Japan's Takashimaya to open department store in Shanghai
- Malaysia Airlines' new Taiwan manager looks to meet challenges
- China central bank says downturn could worsen
- Lonmin to slash 5,500 workers
- Malaysia cuts rate
- Nova Chemicals
- Lowest confidence
- Come celebrate spring with gourmet pasta at Regent
- Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei features Venetian Carnival at its Marco Polo
- A Cut Steakhouse launches discount
- Caesar Park Hotel Taipei offers new special Tea Brunch Buffet
- Starwood Hotels announces new projects in China
- Wine dinner at Kuva Chateau
- Dow drops 3.41% to near 12-year low
- Taiwan share prices close down 1.06 percent
- Oil prices slip to US$38 in Asian trade
- Yen declines to three-month low as safe-haven appeal dims
- Seattle waterfront offers pleasurable afternoon amble