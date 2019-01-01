英文新聞列表 English News List
- FTSE 100 down 78.26 at 4,216.94
- Legal & General shares down despite sales increase
- Men's World Cup Downhill Practice Results
- Altria 4Q profit falls, reflects overseas spin-off
- Norway, Denmark see unemployment climb
- Kodak posts 4Q loss, plans up to 4,500 job cuts
- Colgate-Palmolive 4Q profit up nearly 20 percent
- Kenya vs. Zimbabwe Scoreboard
- UN visits boat people detained in Thailand
- International Paper swings to loss in 4Q
- Tuscan city says 'basta' to ethnic food
- Pakistan says it arrests 3 alleged Indian agents
- Benzema's goal boosts Lyon for Saint-Etienne
- Starwood Hotels & Resorts 4Q profit declines
- UN seeks $613M in urgent aid for Gaza war victims
- Bill Clinton jokes about Putin, backs Obama
- Expert: US home prices to slide 6 percent in 2009
- Congo: UN says Ugandan rebels massacre 100
- OPEC says it's ready for more oil production cuts
- McIlroy leads delayed Dubai Desert Classic
- Swiss scientists say world's glaciers melting fast
- Robert Kovac joins Dinamo Zagreb
- UN: 500,000 Iraqi refugees may return in 2009
- EU's Solana hopeful of lasting Mideast cease-fire
- Ford loses $5.9B in 4Q, says still won't seek aid
- UK M&A specialist Linklaters plans layoffs
- Nationwide French strike shuts trains, subways
- Olympiakos signs Derbyshire on loan from Blackburn
- Spanish judge probes Israel's attack on Hamas
- Czech ex-President Havel released from hospital
- Rights group: Cameroon brutally represses dissent
- Survey: Serbia war veterans sicker than rest
- Officials: Army suicides at 3-decade high
- 3M posts decline in 4th-quarter profit
- UN: 500,000 Iraqi refugees may return in 2009
- Stocks signal lower open on worries about earnings
- New species of babbler bird discovered in China
- Madame Tussauds to unveil wax figure of first lady
- CONI calls for lifetime ban for Barbi
- Georgian opposition call for Saakashvili's removal
- Netanyahu: Iran nukes trump global economy
- Police: Family dead in Ohio, likely murder suicide
- Juventus needs win to maintain Inter pursuit
- AstraZeneca to cut another 6,000 jobs
- Altria 4Q profit falls, reflects overseas spin-off
- AEP 4Q earnings fall 34 percent on charge
- JetBlue 4Q pretax loss widens on sour debt charge
- Alaska Air Group swings to 4Q loss
- Occidental profit falls 69 percent on lower prices
- 3 NJ women accused of dumping ex-friend in cold
- US Airways reports $541 million 4Q loss
- Kodak posts 4Q loss, plans up to 4,500 job cuts
- Madrid turns attention to presidential race
- Dollar 3-month interbank lending rate steady
- December durable goods orders drop 2.6 percent
- Americans receiving jobless benefits hits record
- Americans receiving jobless benefits hits record
- Weapons stolen from Romanian army depot
- UN to organize effort to help stabilize Pakistan
- Official: New initiative for Iraqi students
- Hamas leader reaches out to Obama
- Taiwan seen as having promise to win go medals at Asian Games
- Iraq bars Blackwater, tarnished by civilian deaths
- Obama plan gets House votes, but not Republicans
- President to hold talks with cellist Yo-Yo Ma
- Telefonica Blue wins punishing Volvo Ocean leg
- Vatican marks Galileo anniversary
- Bank stocks drag Europe down ahead of US open
- Gunman's accomplices jailed in schoolboy killing
- US woman dumped by ex-friends suffers frostbite
- Cuche leads downhill training
- Brazil's Dodo fails to overturn 2-year doping ban
- Botswana FM chides Zimbabwe unity government
- Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker
- Defender Laursen retires from Denmark team
- VW's light truck sales to Russia up 78 pct in '08
- Legal & General shares down despite sales increase
- Stocks signal lower open as jobless claims rise
- Pietersen, Flintoff in IPL auction
- Royal Caribbean's 4Q earnings tumble 98 percent
- JetBlue 4Q pretax loss widens on sour debt charge
- Pa. postman saves mail from delivery truck fire
- Madagascar president: Station to go back on air
- U-Haul truck driver leads CHP on high-speed chase
- Benitez scrutinized about Liverpool's slide
- English Football Fixtures
- Swiss police google farmers, find marijuana field
- Stocks signal lower open on worries about economy
- Zimbabwe beats Kenya by 151 runs in 2nd ODI
- Spanish judge probes Israel's attack on Hamas
- Officials: US Army suicides at 3-decade high
- Hamas leader hopes for new U.S. approach in region
- Iraq: Artwork dedicated to shoe thrower
- China, Germany pledge to combat crisis
- Oil dips below $41 as inventories swell
- Tight security for Islamic gathering in Bangladesh
- Truck driver leads police on high-speed chase
- Brazil stocks down on profit taking
- 2 Italians get 1-year bans for missed doping tests
- Hundreds join UK refinery protest
- 3M profit falls 37 percent as sales decline
- Stocks open lower on fresh worries about economy
- The hunt goes electric: Clancy books going digital
- Police in India charge 10 men with raping nun
- Testimony of former Congo child soldier halted
- Philippine town mayor, 2 others killed by gunmen
- London Underground to cut jobs
- Occidental profit falls 69 pct on lower prices
- Stocks fall on fresh worries about economy
- Zimbabwe government to deal in foreign currencies
- Report: 3 calls before police get frozen body
- Suspects in German plot to be tried in March
- Kuwait awaiting economic stimulus plan
- Tenn. policeman suspended after Wal-Mart assault
- Sony, Nintendo, Toshiba report tough quarters
- Ex Romanian PM funds frozen before corruption case
- Zimbabwe beats Kenya by 151 runs; leads series 2-0
- Cacau to become German citizen
- Madagascar leader to put radio station back on air
- Hatton relieved he finally has Pacquiao fight
- US general sees difficulties in closing Guantanamo
- December new home sales post monthly 14.7 pct drop
- Bulgaria seeks return of seized WWII archives
- Robinson wins appeal against Man U red card
- No sign of foul play in death of Poland's WWII PM
- Palestinian mom, son released from ICE custody
- Irish Central Bank: economy to shrink 4 pct in '09
- Sri Lanka forces advance into shrinking rebel area
- Rahal-Letterman team out of IRL, lacks sponsor
- Palestinian mom, son released from US custody
- US Senate leader says party must change
- Pakistan seizes suspects in Danish Embassy attack
- Bank stocks drag Europe, Wall Street down
- Palestinian mom, son released from federal custody
- Raul Castro holds informal talks with Medvedev
- Report: No re-election for Uribe in Colombia
- Hezbollah: Obama same as Bush on Israel
- Okla. woman freezes to death in remote Mont. cabin
- GlaxoSmithKline takes $400 million legal charge
- Norway's police strike briefly over labor rules
- EU business and consumer confidence at new low
- S. American leaders head to anti-Davos gathering
- Guyana to import sugar for 1st time since 1990
- Man tried to reclaim breast implants from ex
- Israeli candidate at Davos warns on Iran
- Raytheon income off compared with last year
- LA cardinal says he's 'mystified' by federal probe
- EU clears changes to Swedish banking bailout
- WRC starts without Subaru, Suzuki
- Jens Lehmann fined by Stuttgart
- No sign of foul play in death of Poland's WWII PM
- Visitors to pandas reach daily limit at Taipei zoo
- Taiwan family receives stranger's body for Chinese New Year
- Taiwanese billionaire to buy ATV stake
- Blagojevich ousted as Illinois governor
- Obama, Congress seek deal on economic stimulus
- Sarkozy faces biggest protest yet on French economic plan
- A man dies falling in Taipei 101 Building
- Northward freeway traffic breaks record with 1.66 million vehicles
- Iceland extends warm hand to chilly Britain
- US special envoy to travel to South Asia
- Ill. governor arrives at impeachment trial
- Military skydiver sinks after landing in Fla. lake
- Prosecutor: 'pattern of abuse' by Ill. governor
- Doctor to late wrestler pleads guilty in drug case
- Hezbollah: Obama same as Bush on Israel
- Franken lawyer: Coleman shifts in Minn. vote fight
- Cessna announces 2,000 more job cuts
- Alaska volcano has geologists on alert
- Syria's stock exchange kicks off
- Man sentenced to life for murder of author
- Austria to keep in place labor limits
- Blagojevich says he has done nothing wrong
- 2009 Essence Music Festival has much to celebrate
- Filing: Settlement in Heath Ledger insurance suit
- Most EU nations fail to meet air standards
- Residents face long, icy wait for power to return
- Textron swings to 4Q loss, 2009 outlook dim
- Colorado man accused of threatening Obama
- WADA seeks special meeting
- Pope decries pessimism about marriage
- UK Sport cuts funding in 8 British sports for 2012
- Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew
- Memorable words from Day 2 of World Economic Forum
- Conn. judge hearing inmate force-feeding case
- Report: 3 calls before US police get frozen body
- SKorean firm says it cloned dogs using stem cells
- Thousands in US without electricity in icy storm
- Valerie Jarrett reaches out to int'l community
- Nuclear engineer Areva posts 2008 sales growth
- No more free salt, sand for people in Mass. town
- Robbers nab jewels from French president's ex-wife
- EU to ban chemical used in Chinese leather goods
- Obama envoy meets Palestinian leaders
- Chile to relocate volcano-destroyed town
- No sign Poland's WWII PM was killed before crash
- 3 killed in Russia gunbattle
- Continental Airlines posts $266 million 4Q loss
- Defense lobby emphasizes US jobs
- Illinois governor: I did nothing wrong
- Sept. 11 memorial to open on 10th anniversary
- Blagojevich: How can I be ousted on allegations?
- Lazarov sets handball scoring record at worlds
- Ex-WTO chief Sutherland slams US, India on trade
- Nederlander sure 'Thriller' feud will be resolved
- Passengers stranded overnight on ferry in Scotland
- Reduced sentence for RI man hurt by Facebook pic
- Accused mob assassin on trial in NYC
- Iraqi shoe hurler inspires art in Saddam hometown
- Authors to Washington Post: Save Book World
- Ex-Texas sheriff pleads guilty in sex assault case
- Obama, wife visit daughter's US school
- Threatening calls to GM union head in Russia
- Judge says Schwarzenegger can furlough workers
- Ford has record loss in 2008, but no need for aid
- Judge rejects Obama bid to stall Gitmo trial
- British songwriter John Martyn dead at 60
- Valerie Jarrett reaches out to int'l community
- FTSE 100 index down 105.09 points at 4,190.11
- UN seeks $613 million in urgent aid for Gaza
- Sunni political voice gets tuned for elections
- Marchisio signs 5-year Juventus deal through 2014
- Defense lobby emphasizes jobs in weapons-building
- Prosecutor: Mob assassin killed on Gotti's orders
- Pope decries pessimism about marriage
- Hertha Berlin signs Argentina defender Cufre
- UK Sport cuts funding in 8 sports for 2012 Games
- Colorado man accused of threatening Obama
- London's Saatchi Galley shows Middle Eastern Art
- Priest in Italy defends Holocaust-denier
- Judge rejects Obama bid to stall Gitmo trial
- Police: Man delivered stolen newspapers for years
- Turkish president walks off stage over Gaza
- Illinois gov. pleads his case to impeachment trial
- Report finds common chemical causes locust swarms
- Turkish prime minister walks off stage over Gaza
- Officials: Blast hits oil pipeline in east Yemen
- Brazil central bank says demand, prices easing
- DA: No charges against police in Celtics fan death
- Spanish groups may appeal school course ruling
- Stuntman injured on set of Harry Potter movie
- France's big general strike hobbles services
- South American leaders join anti-Davos gathering
- US: Ex-CIA spy and son renewed Russian contact
- Turkish PM walks off stage over Gaza
- Congo: rebel integration into army begins
- Detroit Red Wings recall F Ville Leino
- US: Ex-CIA spy, son renewed Russian contact
- Brazil gives Italy 5 days to argue for extradition
- Tumbling crude drags down 4Q for oil majors
- Late wrestler's doctor pleads guilty in drug case
- US Senate set to confirm nominee on Monday
- Case against ex-sheriff's wife, mistress dropped
- Sun-Times hit with $42M lawsuit
- Oil prices fall on housing, industry, job numbers
- De Guzman: 'Amateur' Canada needs changes
- Obama calls $18B in Wall St. bonuses outrageous
- Bolivila: 6 in 10 voted for new constitution
- UN nuclear chief supports US-Iran talks
- YouTube boss in demand, some slip on Putin title
- 3 boys killed as they flee police in Calif. town
- Michelle Obama's brother working on a book
- Stocks fall on fresh worries about economy
- Casino game maker announces more layoffs
- Homeland secretary wants criminal aliens out of US
- Chile upholds life terms for ex-intelligence chief
- Heath Ledger insurance suit settles
- Aid trucks stranded at Egypt's Gaza border
- US Republican leader says party must change
- German man hiding out in Canada to be deported
- S. American leaders join anti-Davos social forum
- Georgian opposition call for Saakashvili's removal
- Venezuela's Citgo resumes heating oil donations
- Obama calls $18B in Wall St. bonuses outrageous
- Spanish groups may appeal school course ruling
- Illinois Senate begins deliberating gov.'s fate
- Official: Ahmadinejad will run for re-election
- Obama calls $18B in Wall Street bonuses outrageous
- Ship stopped by US forces is searched in Cyprus
- US firms fined $518,000 in toxic ship case
- NY madam gets 6 months in case linked to Spitzer
- Accused mob assassin on trial for 5 murders in NYC
- Reports: Russian airline S7 cancels Boeing order
- First black Iraqi runs in elections
- Turkish PM admonishes Israel president over Gaza
- Police: Family of 4 dead in Ohio in murder-suicide
- Austrian CEO quits before Lufthansa takeover
- Handball World Championships Results
- Raytheon sees 2009 growth despite lower 4Q net
- UN nuclear chief supports US-Iran talks
- 3 NJ women accused of dumping ex-friend in cold
- Girl: I was fed up with father's abuse of sister
- Three political candidates slain in Iraq
- Hill: Game "perfect choice" for Hudson
- Sevilla rallies to reach Copa del Rey semis
- 3 US women accused of dumping ex-friend in cold
- Peru pushes claim on $500M shipwreck treasure
- Amazon 4Q profit climbs 9 percent
- Obama calls $18B in Wall Street bonuses shameful
- Obama: Executive bonuses 'shameful'
- Brazil gives Italy 5 days to argue for extradition
- 15-year-old smashes car into Calif. home; 3 die
- Hill: Hudson's Super Bowl act "perfect choice"
- FIFA to announce 2014 World Cup venues on March 20
- Relatives of 2 who died at Gitmo sue Pentagon
- Grim earnings, big job cuts buffet the dollar
- NJ police: Woman's ex-friends used cold as weapon
- Rahal-Letterman team still looking for sponsors
- Palestinian mom, son released from custody in La.
- Ford posts $14.6B 2008 loss, still won't seek aid
- Drugmaker earnings show continuing cost pressure
- Amazon stock soars as 4Q profit climbs 9 percent
- Magnitude-4.2 quake shakes isles off Calif. coast
- Dow rejects bribe claims in failed Kuwaiti deal
- United States to bid for 2018 and 2022 World Cups
- US firms fined $518,000 in toxic ship case
- Ex-Texas sheriff pleads guilty in sex assault case
- James Brown survivors await settlement over estate
- Oil drillers say Venezuela behind on payments
- Banks borrow more from Fed, investment firms less
- Turkish, Armenian leaders hold 'useful' talks
- Chrysler could get access to nearly all Fiat cars
- Lukyanenko wins pole vault at Swiss indoor meet
- Chicago venues get approval of sport federations
- Canada worried about US stimulus provision
- Power's return could take weeks in Ky., Ark.
- Blackwater says it could leave Iraq with 72 hours
- Deadline looms for refinery labor deal
- Lukyanenko wins pole vault at Swedish indoor meet
- Arena says Beckham will return to LA Galaxy
- Obama calls $18B in Wall Street bonuses 'shameful'
- Canadian-owned restaurant robbed in Argentina
- Judge: Anti-gay marriage donors must be public
- Chrysler could get access to nearly all Fiat cars
- Citigroup creator will soon be off its payroll
- Barcelona, Sevilla reach Copa del Rey semis
- Cowboys TE Bennett in trouble over YouTube video
- Palestinian mom, son released from US custody
- Judge hearing British inmate's force-feeding case
- Simmons, Barath hit centuries as England toil
- Williams sets female athlete mark
- eBay: Cars, boats and, just maybe, Miss.'s jet
- Safina, Serena Williams in Australian final
- Latin America stocks drop on recession fears
- Jazz F Andrei Kirilenko to have surgery
- APNewsBreak: Justice Department hoaxes employees
- Bills RB Lynch Pro Bowl-bound
- Power's return could take weeks in southern US
- Illinois governor thrown out of office
- Republicans demand details on Defense nominee
- Abuse-of-process motion filed in terror case
- Wyeth's 'Christina's World' showing this weekend
- Recession is bitter music for performing arts
- Treasurys slide after auction of 5-year notes
- Canada worried about US steel provision
- American Kearney takes World Cup moguls lead
- Pfizer deal gives Wyeth say on board, breakup fee
- Professor who slammed Clinton will be Obama aide
- Computer problem delays US Airways flights
- Money fund assets rose to $3.9T in latest week
- US envoy backs UN's 'responsibility' to civilians
- Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich kicked out of office
- Vonn to use ski worlds as test for Vancouver Games
- New Orleans as good as last season's surprise
- Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu creator dies
- Obama sets cool, casual tone for new White House
- World Cup Freestyle Results
- NKorea says it won't honor past accords with South
- Ecuador: US must return its citizen on death row
- Union: No reason for NFL lockout
- Probe ordered into Chicago boy's cop impersonation
- Friday, February 6
- Newly homeless plead: 'We're not throwaway people'
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Iowa man convicted of killing young stepdaughters
- Indifference to dead man symbol of Detroit's ills
- Japan industrial production falls, unemployment up
- US man convicted of killing young stepdaughters
- Mexican president seeks foreign oil investment
- NKorea declares past accords with South 'dead'
- Notorious convict returns to Jamaica
- Shaq back in NBA All-Star game for 15th time
- Disney/ABC TV Group cuts 400 positions
- Ridiculed extra-inning rule to be used in WBC
- Child star, parents happy to be part of `Slumdog'
- Report: Toyota expecting first net loss
- NYC grand jury indicts lawyer eyed in $400M fraud
- Canada worried about US trade provision
- LA woman accused of stealing from Pacquiao
- Regulators deny insurers' request to relax rules
- Eddie Bauer to eliminate 193 positions
- Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras beats Real Potosi 5-1
- Japan industrial production falls, unemployment up
- Army says body armor safe for US troops in combat
- Jeep Davis won 3 Olympic gold medals
- Colo. man accused of threatening Obama surrenders
- US Muslims hopeful but wary of status under Obama
- Report: Estalella to testify against Bonds
- Meet the new teams on 'The Amazing Race'
- Q&A: Bret Michaels is looking for lust
- Weaver says 'Prayers' for Lifetime
- AP President Curley to receive White media honor
- Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde talks new tour, album
- Loudon Wainwright finds new meaning in old songs
- Connick Jr. braves a big chill while filming movie
- Anna Torv: Helping make 'Fringe' a mainstream hit
- Olivia, spunky girl pig, gets Nickelodeon series
- Springsteen promises high-energy halftime show
- Texas executes inmate for killing fellow prisoner
- Q&A: `Virtuosos' talk about film awards season
- `Anytime' squeezes talk show into 5 minutes online
- Review: Nothing novel about `New in Town'
- Review: `Taken' on a guilty-pleasure ride
- NBA All-Star Game Rosters
- New puzzle challenges come to PlayStation Network
- 'Skate 2' a solid sequel with more tricks, pain
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 1-7
- That Was the Week That Was
- Wrap-up of entertainment quotes from the AP
- The top ten music in the United States
- Analysis: Republicans run risk in Obama opposition
- Analysis: Obama team China ties off to rocky start
- Prosecutor in US church abuse tries fraud tactic
- Venezuela's Citgo resumes heating oil donations
- Disney/ABC TV Group cuts 400 positions
- Hemingway's Cuba letters now at JFK Library
- NKorea declares past accords with South 'dead'
- Dominican's Pena won't play in WBC after surgery
- Nitties, Glover lead FBR Open
- Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich thrown out of office
- AP, news groups urge court webcast in music case
- What's left, and how much longer for Stern?
- South American leaders join anti-Davos forum
- NY madam gets 6 months in case linked to Spitzer
- Senate passes children's health bill
- Mo. girl: I was tired of my dad abusing my sister
- Senate passes bill to expand child health coverage
- California panel rejects new offshore oil drilling
- Mexico says Gulf cartel is most violent gang
- Ohioan gets 44 years in underwear molestation ploy
- Ailing Castro throws first punch at Obama
- US girl: I was tired of my dad abusing my sister
- Siena beats Canisius 91-73
- Man accused of drunken horse riding in snowstorm
- Boy's wrapped b-day present is dad home from Iraq
- Analysis: Obama, China off to rocky start
- Doormat versus Dynasty in Super Bowl
- Super Bowl at a Glance
- Super Bowl Champions
- Mexico's Cemex posts $707 million 4th-qtr loss
- Oil languishes below $42 on bad US economic news
- Magic knock off Cavaliers 99-88
- Sri Lanka asks rebels to release civilians
- Copa Libertadores Glance
- Ex-US congressman from Oregon faces tax charges
- Boy's wrapped present is dad home from Iraq
- Mexico's Cemex posts $707 million 4th-qtr loss
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- 4 more Filipinos infected with Ebola Reston virus
- 3 Mass. men plead not guilty to black church fire
- Devils win again, beat Bruins in overtime
- Jiangxi plans $17 billion in railway spending
- Afghan presidential poll delayed for poor security
- Pacific Series results
- 3 US men plead not guilty to black church fire
- Feds: Ex-CIA spy used son to renew work for Russia
- Blackwater: We will leave Iraq if US orders it
- Police: Woman's ex-friends used cold as weapon
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- AMERICAS NEWS AT 0500 GMT
- Turkish PM admonishes Israel president over Gaza
- Biden's Munich role: Reinvigorate NATO ties
- Greek Challenge makes impact in Pacific Series
- Asian markets retreat on weak economy, earnings
- Paradorn targets post-Wimbledon comeback
- Economy likely shrank at fastest clip since '82
- US auditors issue quarterly Iraq, Afghan reports
- Singapore unemployment jumps to 2.6 percent
- Family: Octuplets' mother has 6 other children
- Obama team relations with China off to rocky start
- Williams sisters win women's doubles title
- SKorean confesses to killing 7 women
- Republicans seek new chairman to lead revival
- Japan factory output plunges, jobless rate jumps
- Rio Tinto sells Brazil mine to Vale
- Heat wave scorches southern Australia
- Beijing's Bird's Nest to anchor shopping complex
- US gov't found tainted peanuts before outbreak
- Family: Octuplets' mother has 6 other children
- Honda quarterly profit slumps, cuts annual target
- 4 more Filipinos had Ebola Reston virus infection
- Rohingya not recognized as ethnic group in Myanmar
- Heat wave scorches southern Australia
- Honda's quarterly profit slumps, annual target cut
- Reports: Toyota expecting first annual net loss
- Japan top mobile carrier says 9-month profit rises
- Japan to bid for 2018, 2022 World Cups
- A's agree $3.3 million deal with Springer
- NKorea ditches nonaggression pact with SKorea
- Japan shares fall on weak earnings, economic data
- Family: Octuplets mom has 6 other children
- Australian Open Results
- Singapore unemployment jumps to 2.6 percent
- Tigers kill at least 7 in north India
- US: 4 militants killed in strike in Afghanistan
- Nicaragua gets Gold Cup berth
- Williams sisters win women's doubles title
- Red Cross: Dozens missing after Nairobi blaze
- Israel: Election poll shows Netanyahu ahead
- Australian Open order of play
- ANA posts quarterly loss due to weak travel demand
- Euro falls further against dollar to $1.2875
- Mizuho sinks into red on bad loans, stock losses
- Former Israeli general: Spanish probe "propaganda"
- Roadside bomb explodes, killing 2 and wounding 14
- Roche makes lowered, hostile offer for Genentech
- Asian markets mixed on weak economy, earnings
- Iraqi city of Mosul key electoral battlefield
- Sri Lanka to rebels: Let civilians flee war zone
- China's Wen arrives for financial talks with EU
- Many without food, water rush to shelters' warmth
- Hamas dispenses politics along with aid to Gazans
- Nakamura named to squad for Australia match
- Hitachi forecasts $7.7 bln loss, to cut 7,000 jobs
- Group: New settlement info implicates government
- NEC posts quarterly loss due to weak demand
- Honda UK plant shuts down Friday for 4 months
- Thousands flock to Islamic gathering in Bangladesh
- After confrontation, back to business at Davos
- Iraqi police impose curfew, vehicle ban in Mosul
- Blagojevich ousted as Ill. gov.; Quinn sworn in
- Economic woes boost library use for job resources
- HK stocks climb on China stimulus hopes
- Russia expects 40 percent fall in state revenues
- Honda cuts annual forecast as 3Q profit tumbles
- NEC posts quarterly loss due to weak demand
- 47 people still missing 2 days after Nairobi fire
- UN: Cholera cases in Zimbabwe top 60,000
- 4 more Filipinos infected with Ebola Reston virus
- At Davos, sometimes sorry is the hardest word
- African Union condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza
- Sumo wrestler arrested for marijuana possession
- Diplomat: Mumbai attack not planned in Pakistan
- Roche makes lowered, hostile bid for Genentech
- Somali lawmakers expected to elect new president
- EdF, GdF Suez chosen to build new French reactor
- Euro zone inflation drops to 1.1 pct in Jan
- NEC to cut 20,000 jobs worldwide as losses widen
- Watchdog urges media access to Sri Lankan war zone
- Porsche 6-month sales fall 14 percent
- Egypt postpones conference on Gaza for March
- UK mortgage lending doubles in December
- President to meet with entrepreneurs in Kaohsiung City
- Williams says she's obsessive compulsive
- Thursday's Sports In Brief
- Dexia sees big fourth quarter loss due to US unit
- Names in the Game
- 6 dead, dozens missing after Nairobi fire
- Mizuho sinks into red on bad loans, stock losses
- NEC's loss widens, plans to cut 20,000 workers
- Alaskans brace for Redoubt Volcano eruption
- Expanded exports, investment needed for economic recovery: VP
- Peres: Outburst won't hurt Israel-Turkey ties
- 13 dead, dozens missing after Nairobi fire
- Longa wins 10k World Cup cross-country race
- Norway's oil fund drops Textron, Barrick stock
- 7 candidates to run for Slovakia's president
- World Cup Cross Country Results
- Group: New settlement info implicates government
- Piano prodigy back home for Seoul concerts
- Zettel leads slalom after first run
- Blackburn rejects new Man City bid for Santa Cruz
- Women's World Cup Slalom Results
- Cyprus FA: No football deal with Turkish Cypriots
- Porsche museum opens in Stuttgart
- Gore hails Obama's climate goals despite crisis
- Cuba's Raul Castro in talks at Kremlin
- Man United's Ferguson rejects 2012 Olympics job
- SKorean allegedly confesses to killing 7 women
- Greek farmers keep border shut but most roads open
- Peres: Outburst won't hurt Israel-Turkey ties
- EU chief: EU and China agree to hold summit soon
- Environment, Africa in focus at Davos
- Malaysia says 1.8 million-year-old axes unearthed
- World markets mixed on weak economy, earnings
- Protests against foreign workers spread in UK
- Legislative by-elections litmus test of KMT's performance
- Boy's birthday present is Dad back from Iraq
- Watchdog: UK local govts failing to help women
- Steelers go for record 6th Super Bowl title
- Kinnear says N'Zogbia is trying to force transfer
- Euro zone jobless rate climbs, inflation falls
- US: Jailed ex-spy seeks Russian money via son
- Bill, Melinda Gates urge Forum leaders to keep aid
- Oil below $42 on dismal US economic outlook
- Germany urges Iran to engage with US
- Russia faces huge budget shortfall in 2009
- Wall Street appears headed for flat opening
- Dollar up, gold falls in morning trading
- Serena Williams Grand Slam Finals Results
- Air Force to train combat docs to use acupuncture
- Dexia sees big fourth quarter loss due to US unit
- Warrant issued for tenant protest leader
- Norway adds $200 million to stimulus pot
- FTSE-100 index down 27.09 points at 4,163.02
- Lufthansa Cargo to cut hours for 2,600 workers
- Zimbabwe opposition to join unity government
- Italy's players to protest doping bans
- Forsberg rules out NHL comeback this season
- Scolari: Liverpool match could decide league title
- Men's World Cup Downhill Practice Results
- Iraq encouraged by US reassurances, minister says
- Angerer, Longa win World Cup cross-country races
- Obama hosts labor leaders, will undo Bush orders
- P&G 2Q profits rise 53 percent, sales drop
- Belgium returns stake to Fortis shareholders
- Wall Street appears headed for lower opening
- Honeywell 4Q up as cost savings beat sales drop
- Tom Jones will get intimate on new U.S tour
- Porsche 6-month sales fall 14 percent
- Egypt postpones Gaza conference for March 2
- US military doctors trained for acupuncture
- Hermann Maier leads downhill practice
- Cuba's Raul Castro in talks at Kremlin
- Hertha extends coach Favre's contract
- EU and China agree to summit after Dalai Lama spat
- Jury to see Calif. arson suspect's flame tattoo
- Tom Jones will get intimate on new US tour
- Turkey: demonstrators hail PM after Israel dispute
- Exxon Mobil shatters US record for annual profit
- Ferguson hopeful Hargreaves will return by August
- Zimbabwe opposition will join unity government
- Cyprus FA: No football deal with Turkish Cypriots
- Quinn gets down to business as Illinois governor
- Barcelona's Puyol ruled out for 10 days
- Bosnia: low budget threatens war crimes court
- US economy shrinks at 3.8 percent pace in 4Q
- Arch's 4Q profit slips; cuts production outlook
- Davos plea: Don't forget poor during crisis
- Fog again delays start of Dubai tournament
- President urges cellist maestro to exert `soft power'
- Economy shrinks at 3.8 percent pace in 4Q
- Vonn wins World Cup slalom
- US stock futures pare losses after GDP report
- Romanian Air Force chief fired after weapons theft
- Would-be suicide bomber in UK sentenced to prison
- Akhtar out of Sri Lanka series due to knee injury
- UEFA puts priority on controlling club debts
- World stocks down on weak economic data, earnings
- Recession keeps lid on employment costs in 2008
- Brazil stocks edge higher in cautious trading
- Norway's oil fund drops Textron, Barrick stock
- Greece says economy to grow 1.1 percent in 2009
- Vonn wins slalom ahead of Riesch
- Stock futures still down after GDP report
- Ex-soldier says children fought in Congo militia
- Chevron posts 4Q earnings of $4.9 billion
- Thieves pick $11,000 worth of guitars in NJ
- More than 400 horses compete in Saudi fest
- Government urged to take more concrete measures to help unemployed
- Iraq in lockdown on eve of provincial vote
- US judge rules in $247 million seatbelt suit
- Iraq encouraged by US reassurances, minister says
- Rafa vs. Federer in Australia final
- Record-breaking heat scorches southern Australia
- Spanish case against Israel renews legal debate
- Nadal reaches Australian Open final
- Israeli ambassador: good relations with Vatican
- Ohio court reprimands judge in death penalty case
- Australian Open Head-to-Heads
- Singer Amy Winehouse's home in London burglarized
- Amputee is last witness against Charles Taylor
- Australian Open Road
- New Ill. governor says he's ready to get to work
- P&G says 2Q profits rise 53 percent, cuts outlook
- Human rights group blasts Serbia court
- Court rules in Czech baby girls swap case trial
- Vonn wins World Cup slalom
- Australian Open at a glance
- US stocks open modestly higher after GDP report
- Sri Lanka rules out cease-fire with rebels
- Blatter: FIFA won't accept joing bids to host Cup
- Caterpillar to cut another 2,110 production jobs
- Subpoena seeks names of donors to NM gov's charity
- US stocks move modestly higher after GDP report
- 19 dead, dozens missing after Nairobi fire
- Pakistan players get IPL clearance from ministry
- Would-be suicide bomber in UK sentenced to prison
- Spain wants election bar for 2 Basque parties
- Police: Sister beats up bride at wedding reception
- US puts up $20 million for Gaza relief
- Georgian premier resigns citing health problems
- Roof section lifted into place for Olympic stadium
- UN condemns killing of Iraqi candidates
- EU-China: main challenges and disputes
- After Blagojevich, new governor gets to work
- Nigeria's main militant group calls off cease-fire
- Gannett reports lowered 4Q earnings on weak ads
- Europe recoups on US GDP data
- Amputee is last witness against Charles Taylor
- `NOW' CD series teams with `Idol' creator
- US stocks slip after GDP report, mixed earnings
- Blatter: FIFA won't accept joint bids to host Cup
- Spain's probe of Israelis presents legal quandary
- Liverpool struggling with loss of confidence
- AU: Suspend indictment against Sudan president
- Mother sentenced to life for murder of daughter
- Janko to stay with Salzburg
- Republican senator on list for commerce post
- Turkish leader hailed at home after Israel dispute
- Livni says Spain to drop universal legislation
- Residents startled as quake rattles Seattle area
- Irish debt worries hit credit outlook, costs
- Police in Bahrain clash with protesters
- Iraq, Afghan auditors issue quarterly reports
- Georgian premier resigns citing health problems
- Nigeria's main militant group calls off cease-fire
- Honeywell profit rises 2.6 pct on lower costs
- Benitez unhappy with Spurs pursuing old boy Keane
- North Korea raises tensions with South, scraps all accords
- Northward freeway traffic breaks record
- Expanded exports needed for economic recovery: Siew
- Rival Matsu temples plan to put an end to decades of dispute over
- Ma Ying-jeou meets Yo-Yo Ma for the 2nd time
- Tsai Eng-meng funds HK station
- Man falls to death in Taipei 101
- Unlucky mixup
- Pandas are a hit
- The Year of the Ox bodes well for the world
- Illinois lawmakers oust corruption-tainted governor
- Calls for Sri Lanka truce as fears mount for trapped civilians
- Drastic action needed as Zimbabwe cholera hits 60,000: WHO
- At least 15 dead, dozens missing, after Kenya fire
- Erdogan hailed as hero after Davos storm-out
- South Korean admits murder of seven women
- Madoff victims suspected crime, accepted results without asking questions
- Attorney General's appointment by president is a conflict of interest
- Homes razed, chaos in record Australian heatwave
- Indonesia to repatriate Rohingya migrants
- Myanmar icebox men ask to stay in Australia
- Ancient axes unearthed in Malaysia
- Blagojevich successor is Illinois's man of mystery
- Wall Street math that picked giants favors Cardinals
- Paradise in the Philippines: Boracay
- Japan says no end to slump in sight
- Microsemi keeps CEO after finding he made up degrees
- Investors say nyet to Putin's ruble after 'absurd' Davos speech
- World heading for 'water bankruptcy'
- Roubini predicts more global gloom
- Gadget show grabs Apple reins with 'iLounge' launch
- Cuomo may seek return of US$4 billion in early Merrill bonuses
- U.S. stocks retreat on earnings, economic data
- Oil set for weekly drop as worries trump OPEC cuts
- Greenback lower against yen ahead of U.S. GDP data
- Asian stocks fall on renewed recession concern; Toshiba plunges
- Golf resorts being upscaled in Puerto Rico
- Orlando work Magic against Cavaliers
- Stars shine bright against Red Wings
- Glover, Nitties set pace in Phoenix
- Newcaslte player won't stay
- Fan power
- Championship hosts
- Olympic shortfall
- Steelers must stop Warner-Fitzgerald connection
- Federer's back - but don't call him the greatest
- Williams sisters win doubles title
- France vs Croatia for world handball final
- A Taiwanese woman sentenced in US for smuggling fake money
- Morgan Stanley sees weaker Taiwan dollar, strong Yuan
- Taiwan family spends over 12 hours to view pandas for 10 minutes
- U.S. GDP shrank 3.8% last quarter, most since 1982
- US 'skeptical' about Zimbabwe power-sharing
- Obama pledges to reverse Bush labor policies
- Taiwan military police mulls purchase of SWAT tank
- Sending spam may be fined NT$2000 per mail: NCC
- Circus show in Yilan, Taiwan criticized as misleading promotion
- Pittsburgh university upset over Grisham novel
- US: NKorean rhetoric unhelpful
- Waterford Crystal closed amid crippling debts
- Stranded whale euthanized on remote NC beach
- US military: 1 soldier injured in gun attack
- Analysis: Obama-China relations off to rocky start
- Peru's Southern Copper 4Q profit falls 141 pct
- Dollar mixed, gold up in Europe
- Russian soldier says he fled for Georgia on is own
- Nuclear lab says lost equipment no security breach
- Stranded whale euthanized on remote US beach
- Crews make some progress on ice storm outages
- Blackburn signs Diouf, clinging onto Santa Cruz
- EU calls on Israel to allow more aid into Gaza
- 25 dead, others missing after Nairobi fire
- 'Need for Speed' franchise is shifting gears
- SAfrica set to displace Australia as No. 1 overall
- World stocks fall after US economy data
- Merkel calls for UN Economic Council
- Federal appeals court restores case against Pfizer
- Bill, Melinda Gates urge leaders to keep aid
- Stenson takes the lead in Dubai Desert Classic
- Geithner, Bernanke work on $700B bailout overhaul
- Futagawa gets 2-match ban in Asian Champs League
- Facts about Saturday's Iraqi election
- BBC's cricket stats man Frindall dies at 69
- FTSE 100 index down 40.47 points at 4,149.64
- Arsenal's Wenger still hopeful of signing Arshavin
- Chinese premier Wen in Spain for economic talks
- Obama calls for prompt action on stimulus
- Aretha may donate inauguration hat to Smithsonian
- Bishop who denied Holocaust apologizes to pope
- Feds allege plot to destroy Fannie Mae data
- Germans win World Cup races
- German chemical company Lanxess cuts hours
- SKorea downplays NKorea's vow to drop peace pact
- Speedskating World Cup Results
- Bosnian officials: war crimes court is threatened
- Thousands in shelters after US ice storm outages
- Copper-rich Zambia braces for job losses
- Family: US octuplets' mother has 6 other children
- Waterford Crystal closed amid crippling debts
- Peru's Southern Copper posts 4Q loss
- New design rules settled for 33rd America's Cup
- Storck signs 1-year deal as Kazakhstan coach
- Dino-right! Fix is in for misnamed Texas dinosaur
- Colombia: Hostage releases on track for Sunday
- Obama urged not to backburner climate change
- British man fined for riding horse while drunk
- Kilmer to be king of Bacchus in New Orleans parade
- Barak says Israel to hit Hamas again if necessary
- Swiss banking regulator defends UBS staff bonuses
- Ill.'s new gov: We'll `fumigate state government'
- Loeb opens WRC title defense in Ireland
- Brazil slams Dutch for seizing medicine shipment
- Feds allege plot to destroy Fannie Mae data
- UN panel concerned about Congo's 'witch children'
- Tavares agrees move to Hamburg
- Sweden PM: No euro for now
- Embattled Fla. House speaker steps down for now
- Peanuts from US tainted with metal fragments
- Oil wavers on economic data from Commerce
- Miss America hopes to see Super Bowl champ crowned
- Kilmer to be king of Bacchus in New Orleans parade
- Floods kill 10 in southern Brazil
- France through to final of handball worlds
- Cyprus searches suspected Hamas-arms ship
- Warsaw asks Pakistan to help free kidnapped Pole
- Gluttony and strippers reign at Philly Wing Bowl
- CEO brings merchandising to Wal-Mart leadership
- Analysis: Obama calls Chinese leader amid strains
- Gadhafi son trying to ease Swiss-Libya tension
- Thousands of Tamils protest in Toronto
- White House: Bailout plan will address bonus pay
- Official: Blackwater contract for Iraq not renewed
- Illinois gov: We'll `fumigate state government'
- US wind energy groups seek economic stimulus aid
- Oil halts decline with GDP not as bad as feared
- Lawyer: Vick could go to halfway house 'any day'
- Poll: Top El Salvador presidential candidates tied
- Obama calls China's president
- Mexico's Cemex: $700M in cost cuts as sales plunge
- Embattled Fla. House speaker steps down for now
- CEOs, politicians urge Obama to shun protectionism
- NFL says union profit claims are 'fiction'
- US launches criminal probe in peanut recall
- Country star Rich sends Detroit a sonic bailout
- Congressional leaders propose new financial reins
- Rapper DMX sentenced to 90 days in Phoenix jail
- Russia: Missile threat stands, only as response
- Colombia: Hostage release on track for Sunday
- US cancels Blackwater contract for Iraq
- Virtual heroics: Gamers can try NYC river landing
- Memorable words from Day 3 of World Economic Forum
- Mexico's peso sinks to record low against dollar
- Mickelson misses cut at FBR Open
- Senator says US, Russia must work together on Iran
- US radio talk host challenges idea of new politics
- Rafa, Roger continue Grand Slam road show
- Springsteen calls Wal-Mart deal a mistake
- Security clampdown around Iraq before elections
- Panathinaikos signs Polish defender Wawrzyniak
- Elite SAfrican anti-crime unit disbanded
- Major political forces in Iraqi elections
- Scientology promoted in Bart Simpson's voice
- Fragile calm in Madagascar capital
- Bollywood promoter sentenced in bank fraud scam
- US cancels Blackwater's Iraq deal
- Airbus strikes new China joint venture
- Killing of Iraqi candidates highlights dangers
- Union leaders to urge rejection of Boeing offer
- Gold up
- Obama choice may give Democrats Senate control
- Recession-resistant coal feels the squeeze
- Gaza's economy in tatters, can it be rebuilt?
- 79 Central American migrants rescued in Mexico
- Mexico's peso sinks to record low against dollar
- Caterpillar to cut another 2,110 production jobs
- Ex-IRA figure faces US counterfeiting charge
- US launches criminal probe in peanut recall
- Davos plea: Don't forget poor during crisis
- Its a catastrophe for the apostrophe in Britain
- Republicans elect first black party chairman
- Fla. mom's lawyers can view wooded crime scene
- Stocks stumble as investors fear worsening economy
- For whom the phone rings: Brown
- Wis. man freed 23 years after wrongful conviction
- Thousands bide time in shelters after ice storm
- Classic, high-def Lincoln photo resurfaces
- Stocks stumble as investors fear worsening economy
- US Republicans elect first black party chairman
- Dollar mixed as US recession deepens
- 2010 Vancouver Olympics costing nearly $104M more
- US advisers recommend ban on Darvon
- Public TV stations starting new music series
- AP Interview: Sampras thought Slam mark would last
- US man freed 23 years after wrongful conviction
- Obama addresses global trade imbalances with Hu
- German Football Results
- Ill. removes Blagojevich stain, but more to do
- German Football Summaries
- British soldier killed in southern Afghanistan
- Rapper DMX sentenced to 90 days for felonies
- Obama Cabinet move may give Dems Senate control
- Silva blasts Obama on protectionism
- Yushchenko: Ukraine will honor gas contract
- White powder forces evacuation of Wyo. newspaper
- New commander heads to Gitmo amid historic shift
- Key Afghan US airfield shut down after `mishap'
- Paul McCartney gets top billing at Coachella fest
- Italian imprisoned in Brazil claims innocence
- Low fleet demand gets '09 auto sales to slow start
- Gold prices soar as investors flee Wall Street
- Blackwater's Iraq deal not to be renewed
- Brazilians tell architect Niemeyer to let it be
- Putin: Sochi Games will be funded
- Tribune Co.'s L.A. Times to cut 300 jobs
- 4 bodies found in Mexican clandestine grave
- Stocks' January drop isn't welcome sign for 2009
- Lawyer: Calif. cop who killed man pulled wrong gun
- Pfizer faces NY lawsuits over human medical tests
- Lawyer: California cop pulled wrong gun
- US News & World Report launches online weekly
- Hamburger tops Bayern Munich 1-0 and Bundesliga
- NYC mayor gives grim economic update
- Russian soldier says he fled for Georgia on is own
- 2 killed at Mitsubishi plant in Venezuela
- Wis. man freed 23 years after wrongful conviction
- Nadal rises Down Under in 5-hour semi; Roger next
- Indians: Invasions of Amazon reserves continue
- A look at economic developments around the world
- US intel chief denies insulting Taiwan
- EBay top bidder: Take our money, keep your stuff
- Guatemala files 3,350 human rights complaints
- Lendl Simmons lashes England for 282
- A.H. Belo to lay off 500 workers, 14 percent cut
- US man freed 23 years after wrongful conviction
- US PGA sues Ginn Resorts for breach of contract
- Toyota plant in Mexico suspends output for 5 days
- Pakistani PM says US strikes inflame tensions
- Merrill paying $1M fine in settlement with SEC
- US museum opens exhibit of Etruscan artifacts
- Attorney wants Zellweger's diary
- Treasurys edge higher as stocks sink
- Bonuses no luxury for some Wall Street workers
- Sao Paulo to revamp Morumbi Stadium for 2014 WCup
- Peru navy officer gets 20 years for burning death
- Russian forces wary after 2 die in violence
- No bond for Florida money manager accused of fraud
- Production of Boeing's 787 resumes
- Lawyer: Calif. cop who killed man pulled wrong gun
- Life after ice storm dire, getting worse in spots
- Lawyer: US cop who killed man pulled wrong gun
- Spears confidant: Order against Lutfi, Ghalib
- Former Ala. Gov. Guy Hunt dies in Birmingham at 75
- Peru's Florez looks to Venezuela's music System
- Lake Champlain ferry crashes into Vermont dock
- Federal regulators shut 3 more banks; 6 this year
- US medics recommend ban on pain-killer Darvon
- 2010 Vancouver Olympics costing nearly $104M more
- Saturday, February 7
- Latin America stocks mixed as recession fears rise
- Attorney: NJ teen abandoned in woods losing trust
- Kirilenko has surgery on right ankle
- Tour bus crashes near Hoover Dam; deaths reported
- Cemex to cut $700m in costs following 4Q net loss
- Analysis: Stimulus bill that's not all stimulating
- Tour bus crashes near Hoover Dam; 4 dead, DPS says
- Tour bus crashes near Hoover Dam; 5 dead, DPS says
- Wilson/Robinson Rule: Be wary as Super Bowl nears
- Ex-UCLA official gets 4 years in body parts scheme
- Spears gets order against Lutfi, Ghalib
- Goalie Olaf Kolzig scheduled for arm surgery
- Longtime AP bureau chief Eloy Aguilar dies at 72
- LA hotel owner accused of illegally dumping waste
- Former girlfriend: US financier was suicidal
- Terrible Towel: Steelers fans' unofficial flag
- Cop suspected in wife's vanishing loses new love
- Chavez dares Ternium to sue steel takeover dispute
- Make that 14: Octuplet mom already had 6 kids
- Tour bus crashes near Hoover Dam; 6 dead, DPS says
- No bond for US money manager accused of fraud
- Watney takes second-round lead at FBR Open
- Aussie Steven Hooker wins pole vault at Millrose
- Vatican orders review of women's religious orders
- Nakamura named to squad for Australia match
- Lake Champlain ferry crashes near Vt. dock; 3 hurt
- AP source: McNamee's syringes at UCLA lab
- Suspects detained in Mexico shooting of Frenchman
- US PGA sues Ginn for breach of contract
- AP source: McNamee's syringes at UCLA lab for test
- Tax issues emerge in Daschle nomination
- Bus with Chinese crashes near Hoover Dam; 6 dead
- Prosecutor: Polanski defense motion is 'frivolous'
- Bogut returns as Bucks beat Raptors 96-85
- Ex-Hyundai exec extradited from Korea to US
- Alaskans brace for Redoubt Volcano eruption
- Tour bus crashes near Hoover Dam; 7 dead, DPS says
- Australian Open Results
- Child advocates question Texas' Amber Alert policy
- Ex-priest gets 3 years in prison for molesting boy
- Bus with Chinese crashes near Hoover Dam; 7 dead
- Celtics down Pistons for ten straight wins
- Pacific Series regatta results
- Ariz. bus crash kills 7 Chinese tourists; 15 hurt
- Detained Mexican beauty queen released
- 6 killed in Indonesian landslide
- Endangered Sumatran tigers kill Indonesian farmers
- Voting begins in Iraq
- Millrose Games Results
- Security clampdown around Iraq as voting begins
- Somali lawmakers elect moderate Islamist president
- World Cup Ski Freestyle Results
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- World Cup Freestyle Results
- Bernard Lagat ties record with Millrose mile win
- American Ryan St. Onge wins aerials
- American Ryan St. Onge wins aerials
- AMERICAS NEWS AT 0500 GMT
- Bus crashes in Arizona, killing 7 Chinese tourists
- Obama unlikely to widen US' Afghan war
- Birds cause aborted takeoffs, emergency landings
- Obama facing dilemma, warnings on protectionism
- Team New Zealand beats Oracle
- Economy's new plunge is worst in quarter-century
- Bus with Chinese crashes near Hoover Dam; 7 dead
- No death penalty for triple killing in Pa.
- Langenbrunner, Devils do it again in overtime
- India: 5 newborns killed in hospital fire
- 2nd Cabinet nominee runs into tax troubles
- Former heavyweight champ Ingemar Johansson dies
- Child advocates question Texas' child alert policy
- Urango beats Ngoudjo, claims IBF jnr. welter belt
- UN envoy expected to meet Aung San Suu Kyi
- Once-segregated SC beach town fights to survive
- Make that 14: Octuplet mom already had 6 kids
- 5 newborns killed in hospital fire in north India
- Record-breaking heat scorches southern Australia
- Former heavyweight champ Ingemar Johansson dies
- Mexican journalist freed, asylum case pending
- Sri Lanka military destroys Tiger suicide boat
- 2009 Taoyuan Lantern Festival kicks off
- Iraqis comment on election
- Lawyer: Transit cop may have pulled wrong gun
- Voting begins in Iraq under tight security
- DPP to complete nominations for year-end local elections in March
- Analysis: NKorea angling for Obama's attention
- Australian Open Head-to-Heads
- Report: Miandad unhappy with salary
- Australian Open Road
- Bomb kills 3 Pakistani soldiers in northwest
- Report: General named US envoy to Kabul
- Iraqis speak out as they cast their ballots
- 6 die in W.Va. plane crash; pilot radioed low fuel
- New Ill. Gov. works to show he's anti-Blagojevich
- Prosecutor: Polanski defense motion is `frivolous'
- Police arrest 9 protesters outside Vienna ball
- Thai police brace for first protest of 2009
- Iraq: Police order shoe sculpture removed
- Gaza militants fire rocket into Israel
- 6 die in US plane crash; pilot radioed low fuel
- India bats first vs Sri Lanka
- Sydney FC axes coach Kosmina
- Imax chief bullish despite recession
- Gaza militants fire rocket into Israel
- Australian Open order of play
- Taiwan's participation in the WHA rests with China: foreign minister
- Ice-battered Kentucky pleads for help from storm
- Somalia's new president to be sworn in
- 20 foreign workers on average let go in Taichung County per day
- Anti-govt protestors gather in Madagascar capital
- Serena Williams wins 10th major
- Williams wins 10th Grand Slam title
- Alaska lawmakers question Palin's focus
- Draft bill to penalize e-mail spammers
- Alaska lawmakers question Sara Palin's focus
- Alaska lawmakers question Sarah Palin's focus
- Turkmen leader orders ministers back to school
- DAVOS DIGEST: World Economic Forum Coverage
- Davos turns to trade amid fears of protectionism
- Australian Open Women's Champions
- Australian Open Women's Finals Results
- Somalia's new president being sworn in
- Go government, boo business in Davos
- Somalia's new moderate Islamist president sworn in
- Protesters rally against Kremlin's economic course
- Australian Open Multiple Champions
- Brown: 1st real financial crisis of global era
- Relative of 228 Incident victim calls for release of files
- WTA Tour Rankings-Top 10
- Taipei Metro Neihu Line to be launched mid-year
- Rory McIlroy leads in Dubai by 1 after 2nd round
- National Highway employees commended for work during holiday
- Federer says Sampras Slam record never came up
- Obama to outline economic strategic soon
- The Economist withheld for 2nd week in Thailand
- Japan's PM: Help smaller countries, help ourselves
- Gregor Schlierenzauer wins World Cup ski jump
- Iraq PM hopes for peace boost
- US-funded program to arm Afghan groups begins
- Business leaders raising $100M against malaria
- Pro-Thaksin protesters call for snap election
- Shooting reported in Iraq elections
- Names in the Game
- Giant pandas from China a big hit in Taiwan
- President pays tribute to veteran for helping the disadvantaged
- Reports: Madrid sign Faubert on loan from West Ham
- Protesters rally against Kremlin's economic course
- KMT adopts 'go-slow' strategy for year-end election nominations
- 'Young diplomats' depart for Australia: MOFA
- Banned Italian pair speak out against decision
- Sochi organizers sign $260m deal for 2014 Olympics
- Hamburg defender breaks foot in win over Bayern
- Cyprus to search suspected Hamas arms ship twice
- Bryan brothers claim 7th major title
- Women's Super-G canceled
- Sri Lanka vs. India Scoreboard
- Tutu, Carter welcome Zimbabwe unity govt deal
- President urges people to spend consumption vouchers
- Cop couplets: Police in Maine make poetry calendar
- Australian Open at a glance
- Bryan brothers claim seventh Grand Slam title
- Obama's Kenyan relative arrested on drug charge
- Assad calls for 'positive' dialogue with US
- Kurds protest in disputed Iraq city
- Friday's Sports In Brief
- Zimbabwe to remain out of test cricket
- Cyprus to search suspected Hamas arms ship again
- World Cup races canceled
- Moderate earthquake felt in Mexico City
- World Cup Cross-Country Results
- 18-year woman dies after taking expired medicine
- India scores 256-9 in 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka
- Madrid sign Faubert on loan from West Ham
- Survey: Most Austrians don't want Gitmo inmates
- Voting under way in Iraq amid tight security
- 3 victims of day care center slasher buried
- Protection fear amid trade impasse in Davos talks
- Nearly 1M still without power in ice storm's wake
- Mexico 4Q economy shrinks, inches toward recession
- Grandma: Octuplets mom obsessed with having kids
- Sochi organizers sign $260m deal for 2014 Olympics
- Iran revolution 30 years old
- Ex-president's daughter departs for New York
- Pasini, Muranen win World Cup sprint races
- Big loss no big worry for Safina
- Draw to stimulate consumption in Taipei County to kick off Monday
- Palace: Belgian Queen Fabiola improves "slightly"
- English Football Results
- Czech communists rally against US missile defense
- eBay: Cars, boats and, just maybe, Miss.'s jet
- Chambers runs 2nd quickest 60-meter time in 2009
- French court convicts man over synagogue attack
- Beckham may play in UEFA Cup
- Chavez backers bar opposition mayor from City Hall
- Anti-forum protest turns violent in Geneva
- Defoe out for at least a month with foot injury
- Mayor says he's in charge of Madagascar
- Fabregas hopes to be back earlier than expected
- Over 910kg hog selected as top offering at Zushiye temple
- Iraq wraps up election with major violence
- Stoke beats Manchester City 1-0 in Premier League
- Obama to outline new economic rescue plan soon
- Iraq wraps up election with no major violence
- Sri Lanka deadline for civilian safe passage ends
- Nearly 1M in US still without power after storm
- Colombia's Uribe rules out 3rd presidential term
- Nearly 1M without power 5 days after ice storm
- World Cup races canceled
- Wales recalls Peel after Cooper injury
- Iraq wraps up election with no major violence
- WHO urges Kosovo to close lead-contaminated camps
- Need economic stimulus? Think mobile phones
- Ohio dad who shock-collared kids gets 16 years
- US audiences heart 'Paul Blart'
- Tom Cruise in Brazil to promote movie
- Jordan's king meets with US Mideast envoy
- Chinese Premier Wen arrives in Britain for talks
- Sidelines
- Devils triumph over Penguins in overtime
- Olympic budget revised to face economic crisis
- Title still within reach for Liverpool
- Nick Watney flies into Phoenix lead with two eagles
- Boston Celtics down Pistons for 10 straight wins
- Nadal outlasts Verdasco in Australian Open epic
- Lisbon is easy on a budget
- IMF forecasts Australian growth below zero: Rudd
- Tesla shifts electric sedan factory site to try to win U.S. government loan
- Grim growth data an economic 'disaster,' says Obama
- Wall Street nosedives on economic data
- 'Protectionism won't solve crisis,' says Brazil president
- Coca-Cola drops 'Classic' tag closing book marketing blunder
- Tessera wins bid for review of ITC patent ruling
- U.S. economy slumps further
- Rapper DMX sentenced to 90 days in jail
- From Big Macs to art: Italy's new culture tsar
- Chilling out in luxury igloos
- On your bike, says green-leaning Mexico City mayor
- De Niro's restaurants to pay US$2.5m in tip case
- Telescope meant to search for Earth-like planets prepared to launch
- The creator of 'Rabbit': At rest after dazzling life
- Grisham thriller lacks panache
- Joe Torre bio offers fascinating insight into baseball
- Information data theft from firms tops a trillion dollars
- Can energy efficiency brighten a dark economy?
- Don't panic about your 401(k) losses: Here's why
- Redefining war on terror
- Islam cleric elected Somali president
- Russian opposition rallies against Putin
- U.S. cop who killed man pulled wrong gun, says lawyer
- U.S. launches probe in peanut butter scandal
- Thailand releases detained migrants
- Rohingya say death awaits at home
- Republicans choose first African-American leader
- In Brief
- 'Young diplomats' set out for Oz
- Relative of 228 victim calls for release of files
- Draft bill would penalize spammers, limit adverts
- DPP to complete nominations for year-end elections in March
- Taiwan's participation in the WHA rests with China, says Ou
- Australian heatwave claims lives
- Obama, Hu pledge to work for 'more positive' relations
- Daughter jailed Ex-President Chen Shui-bian arrives in New York for dentistry exam
- Taiwan Legislature prepares for new session focusing on economic recovery
- Taiwan government to create 100,000 short-term jobs
- Taiwan zoo to cut daily number of visitors to pandas from China
- Austrians dominate World Cup snowboarding
- Official: Gregg leading candidate for Commerce
- Report: Sudan expels a US aid group in Darfur
- Scottish Football Results
- Rangers beats Dundee United 2-0
- Soprano Mattila shines in Met's "Eugene Onegin"
- West Ham hold on for 0-0 draw against Arsenal
- Birds cause emergency landings, aborted takeoffs
- Airport strike cancels flights in Guyana
- Report: 23 missing after Russian nursing home fire
- Stoke beats Manchester City 1-0 in Premier League
- African leaders challenged by Zimbabwean activists
- Congo: Rwanda, Uganda troops to leave in February
- India beats Sri Lanka by 15 runs in 2nd ODI
- About 20 die in Russian nursing home fire
- Boyle, Nolan, Fincher vie for DGA's top honors
- Amid the meltdown, concern for girls at Davos
- Hoffenheim regain top spot in Bundesliga
- Cleric whose Katrina comment caused stir promoted
- US says 2 Iraqi police killed in shooting
- In Senate trial, Coleman turns to Bush v. Gore
- Congo: Rwanda, Uganda troops to leave in February
- 2nd Obama Cabinet nominee runs into tax troubles
- Iran marks 30th anniversary of revolution
- Stimulus plan mixes long and short term job goals
- Cops check 4 more arsons in fire-plagued Pa. area
- Correa tells Repsol to drop claim or leave Ecuador
- Afghans threaten US troops over civilian deaths
- Report: terror threat linked to German election
- Colombia's Uribe may not run for 3rd term
- India beats Sri Lanka by 15 runs; leads series 2-0
- At Davos, fear of retrenchment from free trade
- Netanyahu says Iran will not get nukes
- 6 die in W.Va. plane crash; pilot said fuel low
- Turkey: Ambulance helicopter with 2 pilots missing
- Beira-Rio stadium to host World Cub Games
- Thousands of refinery workers prepare to picket
- Chinese Premier Wen arrives in Britain for talks
- Canada optimistic it will be exempted
- Rally of Ireland Results
- Loeb moves well clear after day 2 of Ireland Rally
- Egypt arrests politician for crossing into Gaza
- Northern Ireland: IRA dissidents' car bomb defused
- Fabregas hopes to be back earlier than expected
- Fredricks wins 500-meter race
- Netanyahu says Iran will not get hands on nukes
- 23 die in Russian nursing home fire
- Anti-forum protest turns violent in Geneva
- Leverkusen takes Bayern's Kroos on loan
- Greek Football Results
- Cocaine seized from Brazilian ship in Romania
- Italian Football Results
- Merkel rejects bailout for Schaeffler
- Man United's Van der Sar sets goalkeeping record
- Giannakopoulos scores on return to Greece
- Italian Football Summaries
- Amauri to replace Luis Fabiano in friendly
- Trade unions in Spain protest growing unemployment
- Results from Aviva International Indoors
- New Illinois governor inherits old set of problems
- Plane struggled to keep course, reported low fuel
- Northern Ireland: IRA dissidents' car bomb defused
- Internal Brazil fight may hamper Amazon protection
- Hurdler Jones wins 60 metres in Glasgow
- Charities brace for economic slowdown
- French scientist shot by Mexican robbers dies
- English Football Summaries
- Ronaldo gives Man United 1-0 win over Everton
- Boy, 11, questioned in death of 7-year-old in Ohio
- Storm-struck KY calls up entire Army Nat'l Guard
- French Results
- Hosted by Obama, Super Bowl party goes bipartisan
- Cops check 4 more arsons in arson-plagued Pa. area
- English Scoring Leaders
- Ronaldo penalty gives Man U 1-0 win over Everton
- Obama praises Iraqis on provincial elections
- UK gov't seeks end to protests over foreign labor
- Porto Alegre expected to host 2014 World Cup games
- Gadhafi's son creating Mideast human rights body
- Paris beats Caen 2-0 in French league
- Upscale eatery to pay workers $2.5M in tips suit
- Bruce Smith, Rod Woodson make NFL Hall of Fame
- Republican governors support stimulus bill
- Mexico puts in bid to host World Cup in 2018, 2022
- Iraqi Christians caught in middle of Mosul vote
- NBC sells out Super Bowl ads for record $206M
- Red tape strands Indiana woman's baby son in Iraq
- Spanish Football Results
- Maple Leafs D Kaberle out 4 weeks with broken hand
- Britain picks Jade Ewen as Eurovision entry
- Tennis players divided over drug testing regime
- Google users get bogus warning on site searches
- Serena's 10th Slam moves her back to No. 1
- Official: Republican tops list for commerce post
- NJ sings blues over decades-long state song fight
- DAVOS DIGEST: World Economic Forum Highlights
- Athletic rallies for 3-2 win over Malaga
- 108th Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan
- Ovechkin sparks Capitals to 4-2 win over Red Wings
- Feds seek 20 years in prison for Ohio arsonist
- Morales ousts oil chief as bribe concerns swirl
- Strauss, Pietersen just miss centuries in draw
- Kenya Red Cross: 50 dead in oil blaze after crash
- Kenya Red Cross: 50 dead in oil blaze after crash
- NJ dad who named kids after Nazis decries removal
- US dad who named kids after Nazis decries removal
- Venezuelan synagogue attacked as relations worsen
- Portuguese Football Results
- Dutch Football Results
- Heerenveen beats Ajax 1-0 in Dutch league
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Portuguese Scoring Leaders
- Juventus suffer set back against Cagliari
- Benfica tops Portuguese league by edging Rio Ave
- World Cup Cross-Country Ski Results
- Asafa Powell clocks 47.75 in 400m in season opener
- Klenicki, noted interfaith rabbi, dies at 78
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Where's the party? In Tampa _ without a Super feel
- From bands to Bruce, halftimes show Super growth
- Raul joins Di Stefano as top Madrid scorer
- Lachey defends ex-wife's apparent weight gain
- Under Armour enters race for running shoe business
- Klenicki, interfaith rabbi honored by pope, dies
- KY deploys full Army Nat'l Guard for storm cleanup
- Real Betis signs Ricardo Oliveira from Zaragoza
- Robert Stone, former top executive at Hertz, dies
- Sunday, February 8
- In western KY, still stuck in ice storm's grip
- Analysis: Team Obama preoccupied with Bush
- Fear and mourning at a Russian newspaper
- Bus crashes in Arizona, killing 7 Chinese tourists
- Afghanistan cricket dream still alive
- John the toilet laid to rest at Utah restaurant
- Under Obama, `war on terror' catchphrase fading
- Caribbean news briefs
- Televangelism empire in chaos over family split
- At 100, Billy Graham singer's voice still booming
- Perry rallies to lead FBR Open
- Tragedy leaves a community searching for answers
- Will family's 4th generation at GM be its last?
- Priest uncovering beginnings of Final Solution
- Army beats Bucknell 76-65
- Turkish brewer seeks foothold in Germany
- Albania: Ancient wreck hunt in once forbidden sea
- Hard-liners strengthened by Gaza war
- America abortion debate reaches into African slums
- Kentucky deploys Army Nat. Guard for storm cleanup
- 7 Chinese tourists killed in crash near Hoover Dam
- 15 dead, 17 injured in bar fire in southern China
- Choppers land in Colombia to pick up hostages
- 15 dead, 20 injured in bar fire in southern China
- Selanne sends Ducks past sinking Avalanche
- Raul joins Di Stefano as top Madrid scorer
- Bus crash near Hoover Dam kills 7 Chinese tourists
- Farmer in central China sick with bird flu
- Indian arrested with drugs in soap in Malaysia
- Mavericks extend hoodoo over Heat
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Official: Inmates riot again at West Texas prison
- Spurs too good for Paul and Hornets
- Third sex worker slain in Hong Kong in a month
- Explosion at Thai temple fair kills 6, wounds 27
- Pacific Series results
- Suicide bomber attacks foreign troops in Kabul
- Team Origin downs Alinghi
- Indian leader home after heart surgery
- Suicide bomber attacks foreign troops in Kabul
- Military: Gaza militants launch rocket into Israel
- Black photographers' work featured at Smithsonian
- Jet that landed in Hudson is moved again in NJ
- Ky. deploys Army Nat'l Guard for storm cleanup
- In western Ky., still stuck in ice storm's grip
- Jet that landed in Hudson is moved again in US
- Obama to outline new economic rescue plan soon
- Nocera wins NZ Women's Open
- 2 killed in dynamite blast in Philippines
- Kenya Red Cross: 89 dead in oil blaze after crash
- Australia bids for 2018, 2022 World Cups
- Jet that landed in Hudson is moved again in N.J.
- Australian Open Results
- Scientist see holes in glacier at Alaska volcano
- Lanka military says it captures 2 Tiger camps
- `The Office,' `Waltz With Bashir' earn DGA honors
- Mirza, Bhupathi win mixed doubles title
- Danny Boyle's `Slumdog Millionaire' wins DGA honor
- Ky. struggles with outages in ice storm aftermath
- Explosion at Thai temple fair kills 7, wounds 27
- 15 dead, 22 injured in bar fire in southern China
- Bruins edge Rangers, back on top of NHL
- Iranian police kill 10 drug smugglers
- Dead goose, ducks found on HK beach have bird flu
- Officer: Inmates riot again at West Texas prison
- World Cup ski jump in Japan canceled
- Iraq shoe hurler sculpture removed
- Colas wins another event at Freestyle World Cup
- Egypt court overturns 4 journalists prison term
- Hu's six-point overture will guide China's ties with Taiwan: MAC
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Kenya Red Cross: 111 dead in petrol blaze
- Kirill enthroned as Russian church leader
- Brunei to send 30 peacekeepers to Philippines
- Taiwan needs a newspaper that reflects people's voices: ex-VP
- Sri Lankan official warns diplomats, CNN, BBC
- Russian Orthodox Church enthrones new leader
- Kuwait official: Stimulus plan to buoy economy
- Mirza, Bhupathi win mixed doubles title
- Champions Trophy moved from Pakistan
- 46% of office workers in Taiwan affected by unpaid leave: survey
- McIlroy leads Dubai Desert Classic by two strokes
- Afghan protests after US raid kills 2
- Iraqi turnout in line with predictions
- Pakistan stripped of Champions Trophy
- Kenya Red Cross: 111 dead in gasoline blaze
- Tourism bureau chief confident about domestic tourist market
- New Ill. governor plans Washington lobbying trip
- Iraqi election turnout in line with predictions
- Taiwanese box office hit to premiere in China
- UN says Afghan opium crop to shrink
- US soldier dies in northern Iraq
- Vonn wins women's Super-G
- Men's World Cup Slalom Results
- Gaza militants launch rockets into Israel
- Japan warns of eruptions at volcano
- AP Investigation: Banks sought foreign workers
- Afghan street protests after US raid kills 2
- Saudi Arabia decapitates man for murder
- Grenade at Thai temple fair kills 8, wounds 27
- Turkey: Helicopter wreckage found, pilots dead
- Police: Grenade attack kills 1 in Pakistan
- Reinfried Herbst leads World Cup slalom
- Women's World Cup Super-G Results
- Davos: Don't let crisis breed more corruption
- Real Madrid's Raul rules the record books
- Government allies see gains in Iraqi elections
- 96-hour run around Taiwan concludes in Taichung
- Severe cold cancels World Cup races in Russia
- Dubai hotel investigating 3 Legionnaires' cases
- 3 million join mass prayer in Bangladesh
- Pingsi sky lantern festival to soar on Feb. 9
- Opening hours at Taipei Zoo back to normal
- Crisis-hit Iceland set to get new government
- DPP plans to set up social movements department
- Vonn wins women's Super-G
- Juventus block Amauri call up
- Report: Faubert thought Madrid move was a prank
- Pope: Euthanasia "false solution" to suffering
- No answer at Davos forum to global meltdown
- Dubai hotel investigating 3 Legionnaires' cases
- British police detain protesters during Wen visit
- Gov't working to reduce alcohol abuse among indigenous people
- NJ disc jockey to part with Jenny's number
- Reports: GlaxoSmithKline to cut thousands of jobs
- N.J. disc jockey to part with Jenny's number
- German rail, unions reach wage deal
- Italians finish 1-2 in slalom
- More togetherness now for Bill and Melinda Gates
- Nadal beats Federer in Australian Open final
- Australian Open Men's Champions
- Australian Open Road
- McIlroy wins Dubai Desert Classic
- Pope: Euthanasia 'false solution' to suffering
- Nadal beats Federer to win Australian Open
- Australian Open Head-to-Heads
- Australian Open Men's Final Results
- Australian Open Multiple Champions
- Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam Finals Results
- New legislative session to focus on economy-related bills
- Roger Federer's Grand Slam Finals Results
- Clashes in Pakistan's Swat Valley kill 17
- Iraq's oil exports inch up in January
- UK government wants power to expel wayward lords
- Reports: Spain may limit reach of borderless court
- Kenya Red Cross: 113 dead in gasoline blaze
- Italians finish 1-2 in World Cup slalom
- Australian Open at a glance
- Egypt begins installing tunnel detection equipment
- Lawyer: Iran detains women's rights activist
- Carbon monoxide scare sends 17 to hospital
- Football and arm-twisting at White House
- North Korea warns of possible war with South Korea
- Iranian FM: No talks scheduled with US in Munich
- Report: Blatter wants under-20 teams in Olympics
- Wreck of renowned British warship found in Channel
- Spain heralds 'King of Australia' Nadal
- US disc jockey to part with Jenny's number
- 2009 Taipei International Book Exhibition to open Feb. 4
- Month-long Jade Mountain tranquility festival begins
- Tobacco surcharge hike will help smokers quit habit: official
- Sudan asks peacekeepers to leave Darfur town
- Helicopter heads for Colombian hostage pickup
- Prospects for cross-strait tourism seen as uncertain
- 2009 Australian Open Champions
- Italians finish 1-2 in World Cup slalom
- Albrecht's wake-up procedure stopped
- Kentucky struggles with outages after ice storm
- Somali leader wants united front against extremism
- China dairy boss appeals sentence in milk scandal
- No. 2 Senate Republican promotes Gregg at commerce
- Israel threatens response to new militant rockets
- More than 100 dead in Kenya gasoline blaze
- Pope's bishop pick criticized over Katrina comment
- Dubai official: Beaches safe despite sewage spill
- Australian Open Men's Five-Set Finals
- Desjoyeaux wins Vendee Globe for second time
- No. 2 Senate Republican promotes Gregg at commerce
- Taichung City offers subsidy for LPG vehicle conversion
- Snubbed Keane facing uncertain Liverpool future
- English Football Results
- Williams to No. 1, Verdasco big mover
- Handball World Championships Results
- Sudan asks UN peacekeepers to leave Darfur town
- Newcastle comes back to draw 1-1 with Sunderland
- Premier calls inter-agency meeting on job openings
- Speedskating World Cup Results
- Davis closes in on 1,000 title
- Dutch score late draw against India
- Israel vows to strike Hamas
- North Korea hails 'invincible' army, possible war
- DPP to set up department for street protests, assessment of government
- Taiwan needs a paper to reflect diversity: Lu
- In Brief
- Chen's case puts judicial system to test
- Thai government rejects protesters' calls to quit
- Military vows to 'liberate' trapped Sri Lankan civilians; media threatened
- Obama, Palin share top billing at exclusive political do
- Iran arrests women's rights campaigner Azad: report
- Russian Orthodox Church enthrones new patriarch
- Arsonists hunted as Australian wildfires raze homes
- 111 dead in Kenya petrol blaze: minister
- Japan's whalers 'on the run' again, according to activists
- Obama needs review of U.S.-Taiwan policy
- Guacamole bowl is a boon to Mexican farmers, NAFTA
- Danny Boyle's 'Slumdog Millionaire' wins DGA honor
- At 100, evangelist singer Shea's voice booms on
- Porcelain house Meissen takes on luxury titans
- Fear and mourning at a Russian paper
- Japan PM faces political storm after Davos
- Global leaders focus on free trade at Davos
- Most governments fail to account for spending: report
- Economic crunch will force Australian budget into deficit: Swan
- U.S. refinery talks extended, workers' strike delayed
- South Korea posts record export fall as global downturn deepens
- Obama team says rescue plan 'on track'
- Hyundai, Kia target China sales to weather U.S. slump
- Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao arrives in Britain for talks
- Japan's listed companies hit by 71% profit slump: survey
- Ship price slump cuts owners' profits
- Yards buying record amount of steel plate
- TUI declares it won't renegotiate Hapag-Lloyd Shipping sale price
- NOL picks Phoenix for new Americas headquarters
- "K" Line Group to slow down investment projects in 2009
- Gunners frustrated by West Ham
- Davies' double helps sink the Hotspurs
- Savard gives East leaders Bruins win over Rangers
- sidelines
- Tongan titans will protect stars in 43rd Super Bowl
- Piercy banks on US$2 million
- Champion Sebastian Loeb leaves rivals trailing in Ireland Rally
- Rafa Nadal slams Federer to win sixth Open title
- Late surge shoots the Houston Rockets past Warriors
- Cristiano Ronaldo makes Manchester United's rivals pay for their penalty
- 150,000 jobs to be created to keep unemployment at bay: spokesman
- Israel threatens retaliation for Gaza rocket fire
- Phelps acknowledges photo using pot pipe
- Iraqi election hints of troubles for Shiite giant
- Alaska volcano continues to rumble
- In Japan, you are what your blood type is
- America abortion debate reaches into African slums
- Octuplets mom obsessed with having kids, says Grandma
- Taiwan consumer confidence plunges to new record low
- Taiwan President voices support for crisis policies but labor minister pessimistic
- Japan's NHK launches 24-hour world English service
- Taiwan unveils $9.5 billion plan to create jobs
- Taiwan food group Wei Chuan says disputed milk powder never reached China market
- Taiwan state oil corporation chairman resigns after restructuring reports
- DOH calls for vigilance against influenza
- Serbia vows to block Kosovo membership in OSCE
- Inter Milan held at home by Torino
- Olmert: Israel will hit back for Gaza rocket fire
- Three title challengers draw in South Africa
- Investigators comb tour bus crash site for clues
- Riot continues at West Texas prison
- Paris Picasso exhibit stays open 83 hours non-stop
- Cantabria honors golf great Ballesteros
- Reports: Spain mulls limits on borderless court
- Kuwaiti businessmen close to Hicks attend Anfield
- Abbas: No talks with Hamas if it rejects him
- Israel paying $2 million for death of filmmaker
- Germany's Schaeffler rejects criticism, cuts hours
- Garnett misses game against former team
- Kenya vs. Zimbabwe Scoreboard
- Zimbabwe sweep to 4th ODI win over Kenya
- Senator: Appointment wouldn't affect Senate makeup
- Phelps acknowledges photo showing him smoking pot
- AP Sportlight
- Guyana cracks down on cocaine hidden in exports
- Merkel to call EU G-20 meeting in Berlin
- Cyprus in contact with others over suspect ship
- Bayern Munich draw Leverkusen in German Cup
- Russian Winter Results
- Rio mayor slams Italian clothing line's ad
- Sri Lankan official says army shelled hospital
- Torres goals gives Liverpool 2-0 win over Chelsea
- Messi scores two to rally Barcelona to win
- Borzakovsky, Dyldin set national records
- "Taken" captures weekend box office lead
- Liverpool beats Chelsea 2-0 to cut Man U lead
- Sri Lankan official says army shelled hospital
- France gets gold at handball worlds
- Lille draws 2-2 with Bordeaux, Marseille lose
- Ousted Illinois governor's next fight is in court
- New government takes office in crisis-hit Iceland
- Messi scores two to rally Barcelona to win
- McLaren principal Teddy Mayer dead at age 73
- New Ill. gov stresses humility and service
- Werder Bremen suffer upset defeat by Bielefeld
- Residents flee Pakistani valley as PM vows peace
- Kuwaiti businessmen close to Hicks attend Anfield
- Leaders claim progress made toward unified Africa
- Senators await review of Daschle's tax mistake
- Texan becomes 1st Hispanic to lead school system
- Mexican-American to lead Texas university system
- Greek league leader Olympiakos beats AEK 1-0
- Pope's bishop pick criticized over Katrina comment
- Colombia hostage release delayed, military accused
- Benitez expects Keane to stay with Liverpool
- Greek police seize heroin stash at Turkish border
- Goalkeeper Given joins Man City from Newcastle
- Republicans doubt stimulus bill will pass Senate
- Colombia hostage release delayed, military accused
- Sagnol announces retirement from football
- Scolari: FA should rescind Lampard's red card
- Ireland: US firm makes bid for Waterford Crystal
- Colombia military said to delay hostage release
- Abbas: No talks with Hamas if it rejects him
- SC skydive instructor dies; 1st-timer lands safely
- US skydive instructor dies; 1st-timer lands safely
- Ballesteros doing well after surgery says brother
- Spain marks 50th anniversary of Cuban revolution
- States fail in latest prairie dog report card
- Gonzalez leads Mexican team in Caribbean Series
- 'Taken' captures $24.6M, leads weekend box office
- Thaw comes slowly to storm-ravaged Kentucky
- Benitez hesitantly says Keane will stay at Anfield
- Texas prisoners riot for second time in 2 months
- Red Cross says 4 Colombia hostages freed
- Beckham helps AC Milan to go second in Italy
- Historic steamboat to be riverfront hotel in Tenn.
- Cruzeiro sells striker Guilherme to Dynamo Kiev
- Mexico City reduces water service as reserves dip
- Ten-man Lyon ties Saint-Etienne 1-1
- Porto beats Belenenses to go top
- Rebels unilaterally free 4 Colombian hostages
- Geologist: No big energy bursts at Alaska volcano
- Senior female runner with five world records dies
- Names in the Game
- Brazilian Football Results
- Social Forum ends in mud, optimism, uncertainty
- Communities lend support to bus crash victims
- Dan Carter out for 6 months with Achilles injury
- Hudson performs for 1st time since Oct. slayings
- Palmeiras stays atop Sao Paulo championship
- Senior female runner with 5 world records dies
- Sunni party likely big winner in northern Iraq
- Rio Tinto talks to Chinalco about minority stakes
- Trans-Atlantic swimmer approaches Trinidad
- Monday, February 9
- Obama stimulus faces intense Senate scrutiny
- Mrs. Obama's new roles as first lady, mom-in-chief
- Chavez condemns attack on synagogue
- AP Analysis: Qatar at heart of Mideast `cold war'
- Old Damascus struggles to cope in the new Syria
- Main attractions in the old quarter of Damascus
- Why did 2 divers perish in underwater cave?
- Helicopter lands with 4 freed Colombian hostages
- Daschle earned $220,000 from health care industry
- Cruelty-to-elephants circus case heads to trial
- Police teams deployed in prank emergency calls
- Chivas, Pachuca share lead
- Texas family seeks to clear dead man's conviction
- GOP leader doubts stimulus bill will pass Senate
- FARC rebels unilaterally free 4 Colombian hostages
- Treasurer says Australia will fall into deficit
- Perry beats Hoffman in FBR Open playoff
- Javier Fesser's film 'Camino' wins 6 Goya awards
- TV Review: NBC scores with Super Bowl
- LeBron scores 33 in Cavs' 90-80 win over Pistons
- Gametime in the NFL: Super Bowl or Recession Bowl?
- Bruins win fourth straight over Canadiens, 3-1
- Springsteen delivers promised party at Super Bowl
- Alaska volcano rumbles and emits steam
- Eriksson names 7 Europe-based players for U.S.
- UN: Sri Lanka hospital hit by 3rd artillery strike
- Volcano erupts near Tokyo raining ash down on city
- Cool vibes, muddy results at social Brazil forum
- Springsteen rocks out Super Bowl halftime show
- Obama says Iraq's peaceful elections aid pullout
- Steelers rally to beat Cardinals 27-23
- Super Bowl Champions
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Filipino homes trade bulbs for fluorescent globes
- Steelers win record sixth Super Bowl
- Glory days! Holmes, Steelers rally, win Super Bowl
- Foreign exchange rates
- China's military told to obey party
- UN envoy meets opposition leader
- China says holiday sales up 13.8 percent
- UN envoy meets oppposition leader
- Fitzgerald breaks out late, Arizona comes up short
- Wrestler dropped after arrest for marijuana
- Honda cuts managers' pay to cope with slow sales
- Sri Lankan hospital hit by shelling, 9 killed
- Big Ben saves Steelers' 6th Super Bowl win
- US Girl, 8, shot during struggle with brother
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Police: Gunmen kidnap UN official in Pakistan
- Dubai hotel investigating 3 Legionnaires' cases
- AMERICAS NEWS AT 0500 GMT
- FARC rebels voluntarily free 4 Colombian hostages
- Super Bowl Records
- Spending for Iraq, Afghanistan under spotlight
- Bomb blast in Colombian city of Cali; 4 hurt
- Hubei co. to operate direct cross-strait shipping business
- Pittsburgh celebrates 6th Super Bowl title
- Phoenix fans pack bars, bummed after Super Bowl
- Police: Gunmen kidnap UN official in Pakistan
- Oil hovers near $42 as US crude workers may strike
- China says 20 million migrants have lost jobs
- HK legislators question disclosure for investments
- Holmes, Big Ben headed for Disney World
- Holmes goes from drug dealer to Super Bowl MVP
- Volcano erupts near Tokyo raining ash down on city
- Obama picks Steelers in pregame interview
- Most Asian markets fall on bleak earnings
- Station says porn clip interrupts Super Bowl
- New Zealand recession to last until at least March
- Wreck of renowned British warship found in Channel
- Australia to fall into deficit on weak tax revenue
- Police: Gunmen kidnap American in Pakistan
- Activists to send NKorean money for Kim's birthday
- The Executive Yuan deserves applause: president
- test
- Police: Suicide bomber kills 18 Afghan policemen
- Activists: Whalers launch attack in Antarctic
- Nations in NKorea talks to hold meeting in Russia
- Station says porn clip interrupts Super Bowl
- Japan auto sales plunge in January
- Bomb blast in Colombian city; 2 killed
- Pacific Series results
- Indian arrested for threatening to hijack plane
- Consumer confidence index hits new low in January: survey
- Sharp contests anti-monopoly fine over displays
- Riot police fire tear gas at Greek farmers
- Team NZ, TeamOrigin unbeaten in Pacific Series
- ATP Rankings
- Suicide bomber kills 19 Afghan policemen
- Lebanon's Daily Star is back on newsstands
- Heavy snow in Britain causes travel chaos
- Report: Wen says China considering new stimulus
- UN envoy meets Myanmar oppposition leader
- WTA Tour Rankings
- Oil near $41 as US crude workers may strike
- South Korean exports mark record drop in January
- Personnel changes possible at state oil, power companies: minister
- Japan stocks fall on dire earnings
- China activist who faulted quake response charged
- Kazakhstan set to nationalize top banks
- Shelling on Sri Lankan hospital kills 9
- Euro falls against dollar to $1.2718
- Businesses, government offices open in Madagascar
- Ky. Gov.: 'A long haul' ahead as state defrosts
- Whalers fire water at activists in Antarctic Ocean
- The 'generator man' delivers for Ky. storm victims
- Nadal calls fewer hard courts, reduced season
- Bomber in police uniform kills 21 Afghan policemen
- Negligence convictions upheld in Mitsubishi trial
- China shares rise on farm aid plans
- Labor council forecasts fast-growing unemployment rate
- Government should create jobs with `substantive meaning:' DPP chair
- Hamas leader praises Iran for help in Gaza fight
- Court lifts ban on ICL players
- UN envoy meets Myanmar opposition leader
- Chinese birds seen threatening Taiwan endemic species
- Baseball legend arrives in Taiwan for visit
- MOFA cuts back on value of gifts to foreign dignitaries: minister
- Suspected Maoist rebels kill 15 policemen in India
- Israel warns citizens abroad of Hezbollah hit plot
- Abbas, US envoy in Paris for Mideast talks
- Riot police fire tear gas at Greek farmers
- MAC defends government's cross-strait policy
- China to try critic of government's quake response
- China: Up to 26 million migrants now jobless
- More Taitung custard apples exported to China
- Pakistan bars players from IPL
- Israeli airstrike wounds 2 Palestinians in Gaza
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Kenya declares weeklong mourning for fire victims
- Obama to meet with congress leaders
- UN: Nepal must address victims of insurgency
- Two detained in Polish football corruption probe
- Libyan leader chosen as AU head
- Hong Kong's key stock index drops 3.1 percent
- Arshavin in London for possible Arsenal move
- World markets fall on bleak earnings
- Ryanair raises '09 outlook on lower fuel costs
- Heavy snow in Britain causes travel chaos
- 2 days of shelling on Sri Lankan hospital kills 11
- Cross-strait improvements make WHA issue easier to resolve: MOFA
- GdF Suez says sales rose 16.6 percent in 2008
- Prices flat on Taipei bourse
- US communities don't want Guantanamo detainees
- US prisons that could house Guantanamo detainees
- Snows in northern France snarl traffic
- Philippine communist rebels kill 3 policemen
- US shipping industry runs short of young mariners
- Gov't seeking to create jobs for college graduates
- AP Investigation: Banks look overseas for workers
- Israeli airstrike wounds 2 Palestinians in Gaza
- California border agents complain of quotas
- Hamas to meet Egypt mediators on truce with Israel
- Business sector responds to government's job-boost drive
- Abbas, US envoy in Paris for Mideast talks
- British workers continue to protest foreign hires
- Russian ruble tests new limit
- Israeli airstrike kills Gaza militant
- Kenya declares weeklong mourning for fire victims
- EU tax fraud push attacks bank secrecy
- Bradesco 4Q profit down 18 pct on loan slowdown
- World markets fall on bleak earnings outlook
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Prices higher on Taipei futures market
- Retailer Woolworths gets new life online
- Greece: 5 teenagers convicted over boy's killing
- Police suspect arson in Australian wildfires
- China's work-related deaths drop below 100,000
- Kaohsiung seeking central government aid for construction projects
- Premier League asks for transfer window extension
- Sweden's Atlas Copco to cut 3,000 jobs
- German foreign minister to meet Secretary Clinton
- Moody's may downgrade 6 Dubai-backed companies
- `Business as usual' on talks between U.S., China leaders: MOFA
- Hamas leader praises Iran for help in Gaza fight
- Oil below $41 as US crude workers may strike
- Smoky Mountains' 'marrying minister' is retiring
- 7 found guilty in 2005 killing in Italy
- Beckham on AC Milan's UEFA Cup list
- Chelsea appeals Lampard red card against Liverpool
- Castro 'very happy' with Russia visit
- Shopping vouchers trigger travel wave around Taiwan during holiday
- EU to investigate high electricity prices
- Phelps acknowledges photo using marijuana pipe
- Arsenal FA Cup game against Cardiff called off
- IOC accepts Phelps apology for marijuana photo
- Iraq still collecting ballots from around country
- Commission gets grim report on wartime spending
- Thousands gather for Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney
- Obama: Guantanamo closure makes US more secure
- Dollar mostly higher, gold down in morning trading
- No win for Boyle at Evening Standard film awards
- Wall Street heads for lower open on economic woes
- Businesses, government offices open in Madagascar
- Dalai Lama has medical tests for arm discomfort
- Obama's choice for commerce may not aid Democrats
- Environmental group to set up gene bank of native water plants
- Gunmen kidnap American UN official in Pakistan
- Nadal calls Davis Cup next objective
- Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, winter to continue
- Mattel 4Q profit falls by nearly half
- Austrian unemployment on the rise
- Dalai Lama in hospital for test for arm discomfort
- Quaresma's Inter future in doubt
- Wenger expects Walcott back for Arsenal in a month
- Palestinians, Qatar, France push for Mideast peace
- Schaeffler to enact shorter hours at most plants
- Brazil stocks fall on earnings data, global gloom
- Obama says he has complete faith in Secret Service
- Phelps in hot water again after pot pic surfaces
- Pope sends greeting to Orthodox patriarch
- Court stops order blocking Egyptian gas to Israel
- Obama plans financial oversight board
- Hamas to meet Egypt mediators on truce with Israel
- Andrei Arshavin move to Arsenal looks off
- Iraq still collecting ballots from around country
- Obama promises review of food safety operations
- Consumer spending and incomes fall; savings rise
- Alpine Skiing World Championships At A Glance
- Dutch inquiry into support for Iraq invasion
- Dalai Lama hospitalized with pinched nerve
- EU considers new rules to limit banking secrecy
- Stock futures down after drop in personal spending
- Barcelona sets sights on cup final
- World stocks fall on poor earnings, banking woes
- Job seekers swarm employment service centers around Taiwan
- Sri Lankan president says rebels nearly crushed
- Greece: Protest over felled trees turns violent
- France outlines stimulus spending plans
- Paerson enters super-G as 2-time defending champ
- Titian masterpiece acquired by British galleries
- Ex-senator faces new questions from US lawmakers
- `Taken' captures weekend box office lead
- Chinese tourists inject NT$850 million into economy
- Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow; winter to continue
- Premier League grants extra time to complete deals
- Abbas, US envoy push Mideast peace in Paris talks
- UN: Poor Myanmar farmers may turn to growing opium
- Ex-senator apologizes for failing to pay US taxes
- Arsenal cup game off, Everton-Liverpool meet again
- Moody's may downgrade 6 Dubai-backed companies
- FTSE 100 index down 96.87 points at 4,052.77
- Red Cross kidnappers demand Philippine troops out
- Stocks open lower after personal spending falls
- Dollar 3-month interbank lending rate rises
- Castro 'very happy' with Russia visit
- US stocks open lower after personal spending falls
- India and IAEA sign nuclear inspections deal
- Airport strike restricts Guyana flights to daytime
- Kuwait's Cabinet approves stimulus package bases
- US targets Chinese, Iranian, NKorean firms
- Police seek kidnapped American in Pakistan
- Construction spending posts record drop in 2008
- Phelps backed by sponsors after marijuana photo
- UN to improve Gaza aid audits over Israeli fears
- Manufacturing index for Jan. rises from record low
- 6 arrested in Mitsubishi plant shooting
- Indian immigrant set on fire in Italy
- Senate leader backs Cabinet nominee's chances
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi tells UN envoy she's frustrated
- WHO: Ebola virus outbreak in Congo stabilized
- Soldier lands safely after skydive instructor dies
- Teenager McIlroy jumps to 16 in world rankings
- US survey: Tax cheats not popular with Americans
- 3 plead not guilty of killing So. African pop star
- Wide open race for men's golds at Val d'Isere
- Bradesco 4Q profit down 27 pct on loan slowdown
- Chinese dissident's trial postponed, lawyer says
- US stocks pare losses after manufacturing report
- British strikes widen over foreign laborers
- Ky. asks Obama to speed federal aid for ice storm
- Mattel 4Q profit falls by nearly half
- Education coupons in the works to help lower joblessness: CEPD
- Kenya begins mourning for victims of 2 fires
- Manufacturing index for Jan. rises from record low
- Ex-Mass. GOP official pleads to money-laundering
- 2 militiamen killed in southern Thailand
- Miller aims to complete medal collection
- Botswana: Diamond sales dropped sharply in 2008
- 'Grand pardon' offered to China-based Taiwan businessmen
- India and IAEA sign nuclear inspections deal
- 79 companies approved to invest in Kaohsiung Software Park in 2008
- Number of people applying for unemployment benefits soars
- Defense ministry announces high-level military reshuffle
- Ma praises cabinet, despite CLA minister's warning
- Hospital shelled in Sri Lanka as push escalates
- U.N. to probe Israeli war attacks on Gaza facilities
- Consumer confidence falls to another new low: survey
- Jobs with 'meaning' needed: DPP
- Government seeks to create graduate jobs
- Shots fired as Taiwan boat evades Micronesian police
- Discounts, vouchers boost domestic travel
- Taiwanese bacteria-laden formula didn't go to market
- Cross-strait warmth aids WHA issue: Ou
- MAC defends cross-strait policy as in line with mainstream opinion
- Illegal Taiwan firms coaxed back from China with minimum fine sweetener
- Baseball legend Oh arrives in Taiwan
- Hubei company to operate direct cross-strait shipping
- 'Business as usual,' says Minister Ou
- Chinese bird threat
- Suu Kyi pushes U.N. to pressure junta over release of dissidents
- Tokyo ashed as volcanoes erupt
- North Korea vows to retain atomic bombs in latest stance
- China to try earthquake critic on secrets charge
- Kenya declares weeklong mourning
- Accidents kill 250
- Japan's economy is killing far too many Japanese
- Japanese whalers, activists clash onhigh seas
- FARC rebels voluntarily free four hostages in Colombia
- Women's rights activist jailed in Iran: campaigner
- Travel chaos as Europe shivers in heavy snowfalls
- Gunmen kidnap American U.N. official in Pakistan
- Japanese whalers, activists clash onhigh seas
- FARC rebels voluntarily free four hostages in Colombia
- Women's rights activist jailed in Iran: campaigner
- Travel chaos as Europe shivers in heavy snowfalls
- Gunmen kidnap American U.N. official in Pakistan
- Mrs. Obama's new roles as first lady, mom-in-chief
- 'Camino' rules at Spain's Goya film awards
- Paris Picasso exhibit stays open 83 non-stop hours
- 'Taken' takes box office lead in record-breaking January
- Hudson performs at Super Bowl
- Smoked out
- Loo looter
- Slow prizes
- Wreck of famous 1744 UK warship found in Channel
- Study shows trace metal may be linked to Parkinsons
- New technique helps painful joint disease
- South Korea exports tumble, as slump hits Japanese tech firms
- CPC chairman Pan offers to resign after record loss
- Memory chip prices see most rise in 1 year on Qimonda's insolvency
- Obama will push banks to boost lending as aid condition
- 'Grimmest' Davos ever brings anger, and blame for bankers
- Far Eastern Plaza presents Valentine's Day selections
- Blooming Sakura at Caesar Park
- Celebrate Valentine's Day at Regent
- Taipei shares close up 0.28 percent
- World trade growth slipped to 4.0 percent in 2008: WTO
- Taiwan dollar drops to 4-year low on export concern
- Oil mixed in Asian trade
- Yen rises in Asia as investors seek safe havens amidst worries
- Torres goals give Liverpool 2-0 win over Chelsea
- Newcastle draws with Sunderland
- Stubborn Torino gives Inter rivals title lifeline
- Messi double delivers Barca comeback win in tight race for the top
- Patience is a winning virtue for Perry
- Bruins beat Canadiens to win 4th straight game
- China club sacks bad boy Bonzi Wells: official
- Michael Phelps, 23, acts 'youthful'
- Pitching Anfield
- F1 legend dies
- Squad verdict
- Iron City rings in Super Bowl victory
- Formosa Plastics plans NT$281.7 billion chemical projects spending
- Taiwan plans to speed up trade deal talks with China
- Taiwan, China look to expand cross-strait flights
- Holder wins Senate vote to be U.S. first black attorney general
- GM, Chrysler set for more buyouts
- Iceland's new PM launches central bank reform
- KMT aims to reformat democracy out of Taiwan
- Amis: Village-based culture
- The evolution of Otaku culture in Taiwan
- Taiwan gov't to issue education vouchers to lower university graduates unemployment
- Tsai brothers in money laundering case request plea bargain in court
- French Foreign Minister to meet Hillary Clinton
- US warns against NKorean missile test
- Syria's Assad urges active European Mideast role
- US stocks mostly lower after manufacturing report
- US commission gets grim report on wartime spending
- Tour of Qatar Results
- NKorea renews vow to keep nuclear arsenal
- El Salvador's ruling party wins local elections
- Protester hurls shoe at Chinese PM during UK visit
- Former Iowa plant manager wants charges dismissed
- Reported number of Cuban political prisoners dips
- Gunmen fire on Peru attorney general's car
- Zenit official: no deal on Arshavin to Arsenal
- New Jersey to Jon Bon: You give us a good name
- SA Tennis Open Results
- Hamas leader thanks Iran for help in Gaza fight
- Rare images emerge of Sri Lankans trapped in war
- Madrid picks Diarra for Champions League
- Somali officials say AU force kills 18 civilians
- Cipriani left out of England's Six Nations opener
- Picasso paintings to stay at NYC museums
- Dismay as Gadhafi chosen to lead African Union
- Titian masterpiece acquired by British galleries
- De Voest, Klaasen advance at SA Tennis Open
- Daschle apologizes for failing to pay US taxes
- Buffon calls on Juventus to improve
- Keane ends Liverpool misery with return to Spurs
- Study questions usefulness of animal-human embryos
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Israel rules out Hamas contacts, threatens force
- Miliband, Steinmeier to meet with Hillary Clinton
- Police seek seized American UN worker in Pakistan
- UN peacekeepers won't leave key Darfur town
- 2 officers killed in Paraguay stadium collapse
- US exhibit features Walker Evans' postcards
- French anti-doping agency vows more blood tests
- Spain-Portugal go ahead with 2018 WCup bid
- Macy's to cut 7,000 jobs, slash dividend
- Tsoumeleka's backup sample tests positive
- NATO says members may use Iran for Afghan supplies
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Red Cross says Colombia hostage release delayed
- Groundhog bites NYC mayor on his big day
- Sudan govt bombs rebel held town
- Oil falls below $40 a barrel with economy strained
- Sweden's Saab offers Gripen fighter jet to Brazil
- Bankrupt Virgin Islands telecom may get new owner
- Official: Vehicle ban imposed on Anbar provimce
- Union official says Chrysler offers new buyouts
- Selig received $3 million raise to $17.5 million
- Dubai-backed companies under review amid downturn
- Azerbaijan: terror gang arrested
- Report: Arshavin signs for Arsenal
- Macy's to cut 7,000 jobs, slash dividend
- UN chief: Zimbabwe compromise is `imperfect'
- Calif. octuplets become longest-living set in US
- Marland drops out of ECB election against Clarke
- Soldier on 1st skydive leads dying instructor down
- US to send badminton team to Iran
- Passer-by kills dog as it attacks Iowa woman, 77
- Fed: US banks still tightening loan standards
- Energy chief urges Dutch to use more nuclear power
- US agency helped uncover 1973 NYC bombing plot
- Quaresma joins Chelsea on loan from Inter Milan
- Iraq orders vehicle ban fearing election anger
- City that braved the Blitz crumples in snowstorm
- San Diego man gets 20-to-life for surfer's killing
- Hoffenheim bucks the powerhouse trend
- Octuplets become longest-living set in US
- NTSB: Driver too hurt to talk about tour bus crash
- Mullen: Cash crunch threatens US security
- Boulder police take back JonBenet investigation
- Zagreb Indoors Results
- US accuses firms of delaying generic drug launch
- Driver too hurt to talk about US tour bus crash
- Lukas Foss, composer and conductor, dies in NYC
- Report: Morgan Stanley planning to cut jobs
- Ex-Illinois gov continues media blitz
- US groundhog sees shadow, winter to continue
- Erykah Badu blogs about giving birth to baby girl
- US Treasury to unveil new bailout plans next week
- Satyam clients find that breaking up is hard to do
- US seamen are being trained to fend off pirates
- Senate set to okay Holder as US attorney general
- Pa. gov. to testify at ex-state senator's trial
- Oil falls 4 percent on more bad economic news
- 2nd-seed Cilic advances at Zagreb Indoors
- Passer-by kills dog as it attacks US woman, 77
- Mexico's peso weakens to record low to 14.57
- Canadian listeriosis lawsuit settled
- Google Earth allows exploration of oceans, Mars
- Guilty plea in US election-night bias assaults
- Treasury needs to borrow $493B in current quarter
- Md. college removes professor accused of genocide
- UN peacekeepers ignore Sudan request to leave town
- US treasure hunters hope to find ship's gold
- Former president becomes Senate leader in Brazil
- WTA Tour-Movistar Open
- Amauri can't get Juventus to release him
- US college removes professor accused of genocide
- Ayckbourn's 'The Norman Conquests' set for B'way
- US man gets 20-to-life for surfer's killing
- Calif. octuplets become longest-living set in US
- Octuplets become longest-living set in US
- Saudi issues list of wanted suspects abroad
- Lippi refuses Maldini call up
- Researchers propose safer high beams all the time
- NJ lawmakers tune out when choosing a state song
- Obama plans stimulus oversight board
- Baghdatis advances at SA Tennis Open
- Warrant issued for 'Girls Gone Wild' founder
- Waste, fraud in Iraq being repeated in Afghanistan
- Bynum out 8 to 12 weeks for ligament tear
- Mental illness alone is no trigger for violence
- Iraqi military puts Anbar province under curfew
- Top US Senate Republican slams 'buy American' idea
- States shift away from holding midnight executions
- Tech stocks rise but broader market declines
- London crawling: Snow shuts down British capital
- Octuplets mom gets TV, book offers to tell story
- Canadian listeriosis settlement headed to courts
- Arshavin joins Arsenal from Zenit St. Petersburg
- Gregg issues conditions for joining Obama Cabinet
- Phoenix shooter suspect denies any role in attacks
- In joyful Pittsburgh, team fans steel for a deal
- Report: Atletico Madrid fires coach Aguirre
- Company says uprising over at private Texas prison
- Treasurys rise on economic worries
- Holder debate turns partisan
- Bloody cockfighting raid in NC nets 73 arrests
- Dollar trades mixed ahead of BoE, ECB meetings
- A view from the table: Oscars luncheon under way
- Dope-smoking among teens down in many countries
- Gimeno-Traver, Starace win at Movistar Open
- Boy, 11, dead after playing with loaded gun
- Bloody cockfighting raid in US nets 73 arrests
- Gold down
- Spurs setback as Defoe is ruled out for 10 weeks
- Daschle pleads his case to keep nomination alive
- Colorado police take back JonBenet investigation
- Lukas Foss, composer and conductor, dies in US
- NYC man pleads guilty to election night hate crime
- AP sources: Perez and Mets agree at $36 million
- Will Kate and Sawyer be an item again on 'Lost'?
- Ayckbourn's 'The Norman Conquests' set for B'way
- Clinton eyes Asia for first trip abroad
- Canada wants exemption before Obama visit
- Romania loses second interior minister in 6 weeks
- Keane returns to Spurs as Arshavin joins Arsenal
- GM, Chrysler offer new retirement, buyout packages
- New step reported in untangling nature vs nurture
- Earliest chocolate use found in what is now U.S.
- Pentagon letter undercuts Justice Dept. in case
- Latin America Football Scores
- Dodd refinancing 2 personal Countrywide loans
- Obama wants review of US food agency
- License suspended for owners of tour bus in crash
- Boeing, Dassault, Saab bid to sell jets to Brazil
- Phelps avoids hot water with sponsors _ for now
- Latin America stocks fall on slowing consumption
- Boulder police take back JonBenet investigation
- Gold prices decline as dollar shows strength
- US appeals court nixes widow's immigration bid
- US thinks Obama election boosts World Cup bid
- Does embattled Michael Phelps deserve a break?
- Anderson dropped from Brazil's match against Italy
- US court nixes ferry widow's immigration bid
- Top US officer says Afghanistan is no Vietnam
- Anadarko 4Q profit more than triples
- Canada wants trade exemption before Obama visit
- Man pleads guilty to raping boy in public library
- National death toll hits 55 in ice storm, 24 in KY
- Google Earth allows exploration of oceans, Mars
- Gunmen fire on Peruvian attorney general's car
- Bush official to remain anti-terrorism head
- Chavez marks 10-yr anniversary with leftist summit
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP World Tour Schedule-Winners
- US death toll hits 55 in ice storm, 24 in Kentucky
- Venezuela says $12.5b in reserves only for imports
- FEMA gets decent marks for its ice storm response
- Gauthier suspended 5 games
- Chrysler, GM race clock to finish viability plans
- Consumer spending falls again, drags down economy
- Cuba distributes more than 45,000 land parcels
- England boosted by Flintoff fitness status
- Kennedy suspended 1 game for fight
- Md. surgeons remove donated kidney through vagina
- US surgeons remove donated kidney through vagina
- Translator testifies at Taser inquiry
- Cable provider apologizes for porn interruption
- US Navy confirms sailor electrocuted in Iraq
- Oil tanker's insurer to repair USVI coral damage
- Citigroup to deploy $36.5 billion to boost lending
- US states shift away from midnight executions
- Police take back JonBenet investigation
- As unemployment rises, Uncle Sam has jobs
- Tuesday, February 10
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Oscar nominees be warned: Surprises lay ahead
- 5.8-magnitude quake hits Peru's southern coast
- When you watch these ads, the ads check you out
- Senate confirms Holder as US attorney general
- On second thought, never mind about that bailout
- Americans' saving more, spending less
- Poor US town struggles with adopted kids
- Court blocks effort to depose Spears
- Vancouver a year away from hosting Winter Olympics
- Vonn enters ski worlds with back-to-back wins
- Another super Super Bowl favors Pittsburgh
- US appeals court nixes widow's immigration bid
- Banks: Federal government gives mixed message
- Images show many dead, wounded in Sri Lanka war
- US Senate confirms Holder as US attorney general
- Heavy snow in Britain means travel chaos
- Texas mother convicted in 2-year-old girl's death
- Mullen: Afghanistan is no Vietnam
- Australia names strong squad for Japan match
- 'Taken' knocks off 'Paul Blart' at box office
- Terror trial begins in Canada
- UN peacekeeper drowns in Dominican Republic
- Atletico Madrid fires coach Aguirre
- NY hate crime suspect charged with more attacks
- Senators fire coach Craig Hartsburg
- A package of news briefs from the Caribbean
- Wisecracking mobster Joey the Clown gets life term
- Antiguan ordered held in slaying of Australian
- US official: another Republican to be in Cabinet
- NYC Fashion Week to move after 15 years
- Gary Collins nabbed, suspected of drunken driving
- Burial plans revealed for LA murder-suicide family
- NYC Fashion Week to move after 17 years
- Obama hits new snag as Cabinet nominee questioned
- Mexico's peso weakens to record low, rebounds
- Donors pumped $83M to Calif. gay marriage campaign
- No lobbyists at White House, except ...
- Court rejects Polanski bid to disqualify LA judges
- South Korea's foreign reserves rise in January
- Australia proposes $26 billion stimulus package
- 'Girls Gone Wild' founder arrested in LA court
- Condemned prisoner wants no appeals, set to die
- US military involved in Olympic security
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Manhattanville beats Ramapo 67-49
- Indonesian navy rescues boat people from Myanmar
- Officials say Obama to nominate Gregg for Cabinet
- Texas mother convicted in 2-year-old girl's death
- Fla. House speaker quits over college job scandal
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- South Korea joins list of Asian nations in Cup bid
- GM reportedly in talks to sell Flint truck plant
- ATP Tour-Movistar Open
- Border Patrol to probe alleged arrest quotas
- Indonesian navy picks up boat people from Myanmar
- Fla. House speaker quits over college job scandal
- IMF: Asia may rebound in 2010 if trade recovers
- Obama calls Iraqi leaders, South Korean president
- Investigators focus on driver in tour bus crash
- $5M bail set for ex-Hyundai exec in fatal crash
- Solis expected to get committee vote this week
- What shoe? Chinese media silent on shoe toss
- Bryant's 61 sets Madison Square Garden record
- Foreign exchange rates
- Australia's key interest rate cut to 3.25 percent
- Venezuela beats Dominican Republic 3-2
- Republicans want mortgage relief, larger tax cuts
- Australian terrorist leader sentenced to 12 years
- Official: NKorea gearing up to fire missile
- Pa. Supreme Court reviewing county juvenile cases
- Australia plans $26 billion stimulus package
- Report: Citigroup seeks bidders for Japan unit
- Legislative speaker leaves for Europe
- What shoe? Chinese media silent on shoe toss
- Taiwan mulls sending jobless back to school
- Indonesian navy picks up boat people from Myanmar
- Oil holds above $40 after more grim economic news
- Serb loses appeal against war crimes extradition
- US targets Chinese, Iranian, NKorean firms
- Pakistan army kills 35 militants in Swat valley
- Pacific Series results
- New school to study ways to harness tech's power
- Small earthquake rattles central New Jersey
- Poll: Low public faith in Malaysia's next leader
- AP NewsBreak: Sailor electrocuted
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Livni says Israeli election about future of peace
- Hillary Clinton hosts British, German counterparts
- Shosholoza stuns Alinghi
- Dalai Lama out of hospital
- Cambodia cuts term for convicted German man
- Hossa gives Red Wings 4-3 shootout win vs. Blues
- Officials nab traveler with pigeons in his pants
- Gaza Rocket hits Ashkelon
- Bank of Japan to begin buying corporate shares
- IMF: Asia may rebound in 2010 if trade recovers
- Rights groups: China rights lawyer missing
- Most Asian markets rise amid new stimulus plans
- EU warns Obama on protectionism in stimulus bill
- Australian court delays US murder case
- Springsteen, Phish head lineup for Bonnaroo
- Japan rejects proposal to halt research hunt
- Militant attack in Pakistan halts Afghan supplies
- Australian terrorist leader sentenced to 12 years
- Gunmen attack police station near Athens
- Ford announces battery supplier for plug-in hybrid
- Ex-Detroit mayor released after 99-day jail stay
- President names envoy to attend St. Lucia independence celebration
- Report: Iran sends domestic satellite to orbit
- NGOs to participate in 2009 Taipei International Book Exhibition
- Reports: Opposition leaders in Madagascar arrested
- Sweden's SAS to slash 3,000 jobs, reports 4Q loss
- Gunmen attack Greek police station near Athens
- Daschle faces more questions in nomination bid
- Education coupon plan to be flexible: CEPD
- Reports: 10 arrested in Spain over al-Qaida links
- Democrats promise boost for road building
- Mullen: Military's recent focus shorts other areas
- Iraqi military lifts curfew in Anbar province
- Hitachi reports quarterly loss amid global slump
- ARU renews hope for inclusion of Japan, Islands
- Former first lady's friends plead guilty to money laundering
- Pakistan militant attack halts US, NATO supplies
- Japan stocks fall on US bailout concerns
- Japan stocks fall on concerns about US stimulus
- Gunmen attack Greek police station in Athens
- BP falls to $3.3 billion loss in Q4
- Afghan intelligence breaks up Kabul bombing cell
- Greek farmers clash with police for 2nd day
- Venezuela, Mexico win in Caribbean Series
- SAS announces massive overhaul after 4Q loss
- Japan fund manager get suspended prison sentence
- BP falls to $3.3 billion loss in Q4
- Gaza rocket hits Israeli city threatening truce
- Holder expected to review, change Bush policies
- Singapore tourism falls, adding to economic woes
- Patients flee hospital under attack in Sri Lanka
- Japan fund manager gets suspended prison sentence
- Officials say Obama to nominate Gregg for Cabinet
- Aid ship leaves Lebanon en route to Gaza
- China's Hu to visit Saudi Arabia, Africa
- Spanish jobless claims up 200,000 in January
- Pekhart returns to Slavia on loan from Tottenham
- Shopping voucher plan boosts sales in Taipei City
- Cabinet submits administrative guidelines to legislature
- Japan rejects plan to limit whaling to its waters
- What shoe? China media quiet on shoe thrown at Wen
- Euro rises against dollar to $1.2854
- India bats first vs Sri Lanka
- World Court to rule on Romania-Ukraine dispute
- Report: Iran sends satellite to orbit
- Japan's Oh want to cultivate young ball players
- Official: Saudi offers Palestinian proposals
- Obama working out spending and limits for bailout
- Prices higher on Taipei bourse
- Iraq pushes deadline to prequalify oil companies
- Debate rages over Hebrew charter school in NYC
- Kurds to vote for new parliament on May 19
- 198 more Myanmar boat people found off Indonesia
- Rights groups: China rights lawyer released
- British torch singer Adele headed for 'Vogue'
- Londoners face icy sidewalks, flight problems
- Revenues for Taiwan laptop makers may drop in 2009
- China stocks gain on possible new stimulus steps
- Vodafone quarterly revenue up 14 percent
- Dalai Lama leave hospital, feels 'almost normal'
- Scania says Q4 profit down 44 pct; cuts 2,000 jobs
- US, Egypt, South Korea join bidding for 2018 WCup
- Indonesia detains Afghan, Pakistani migrants
- Hong Kong stock index falls 0.7 percent
- Names in the Game
- RBS chairman steps down earlier than planned
- Alaskans brace for possible volcanic eruption
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- China protests US weapons sanctions on companies
- German retail sales fell 0.4 percent in 2008
- Reports: 15 arrested in Spain over al-Qaida links
- Most world markets rise amid new stimulus plans
- Areva to supply uranium to EdF in euro5 bln deal
- Job bank, local borough chiefs work to help job seekers
- EU to fund party that opposes reform treaty
- Italian woman moved to hospital where she can die
- Aramco to self-finance 50 percent of new refinery
- EU probes power cable producers for price-fixing
- Revised rule will help lure capital back to Taiwan: officials
- Korea Air records fifth straight quarterly loss
- Sunni nationalist group claims victory in Iraq
- Sweden unveils $6 billion more for banks
- A look at North Korea's missile arsenal
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Prices higher on Taipei futures market
- Cocaine case dropped against Boonen
- SEF head optimistic about third round of cross-strait talks
- Brazil police occupy Sao Paulo slum after clashes
- Obama mounting media blitz for stimulus plan
- US, Egypt, South Korea join bidding for World Cup
- Oil cooperation scheme will strengthen ties with Belize: MOFA
- US dollar mixed in Europe, gold down
- Heidelberger Druckmaschinen 9 month loss at euro119M
- England set to host Argentina at Old Trafford
- Lufthansa raises 2008 operating profit target
- EU clears France's soft loans for green products
- Abbas pushes Gaza plans with French officials
- UNICEF: 85 Congolese child soldiers freed
- Russia, Belarus discuss new air defense deal
- DPP calls for dismissal of ex-legislator over citizenship issue
- Venerable Dharma Master Sheng Yen dies at age 80
- Outokumpu to continue production cuts, layoffs
- 3 dead in packed migrant boat off Canary Islands
- Brazil police occupy Sao Paulo slum after clashes
- Anti-Islam lawmaker appeals hate speech charges
- Aid ship leaves Lebanon en route to Gaza
- Swiss team keeps Albrecht in mind before racing
- US hero pilot: Landing in Hudson River 'surreal'
- Jordan: 12 plead innocent to terror charges
- European markets fall on global economic concerns
- Moldova's Parliament schedules general elections
- Pythons found after brief escape from US home
- France pick trio for 1st time since World Cup
- Galliani determined to keep Beckham
- Goode is England 6N flyhalf against Italy
- Japan, Australia battle widening downturn
- Oil hovers above $40 after more grim economic news
- Last-minute signings in Bundesliga
- Iran says it sent own satellite into orbit
- Stocks head for mixed open before earnings
- Israel-Hamas war deals blow to schools in Gaza
- Miami women's shelter blooms in crime-ridden area
- World Court draws border between Romania, Ukraine
- China Eastern Airlines aims to cut losses in 2009
- Degas ballerina bronze for sale at London auction
- Somali leader to improve relations with Ethiopia
- Report: China Development Bank official arrested
- Outokumpu 4Q net loss deepens to euro233 million
- Stocks head for mixed open ahead of earnings
- US firm Capital Group cuts 170 jobs in Europe
- 13 arrested in Spain for international crime links
- FTSE 100 down 3.7 at 4,074.08
- Serbia: Man arrested for threatening journalist
- Man City spend most in record transfer window
- Lu to miss Davis Cup tie against Kazakhstan
- China state TV broadcasts man throwing shoe at Wen
- NAACP Image Awards to honor Muhammad Ali
- Archer Daniels Midland profit up 24 percent in 2Q
- Palestinians move for Gaza war-crimes probe
- France 'worried' about Iran satellite launch
- D.R. Horton's fiscal 1Q loss narrows
- Schering-Plough swings to 4Q profit
- Avon Products 4Q profit rises even as sales slip
- CowParade stampedes Taipei
- Motorola loses $3.6B, suspends dividend, CFO exits
- Nakamura says he won't play for Australia at WBC
- Turkish PM vows to fight anti-Semitism
- Dow Chemical posts $1.55B 4Q loss, revenue skids
- UN seeks $604 million in aid for Afghanistan
- Gaza rocket hits Israeli city; no injuries
- Victorious Afghan cricket team welcomed home
- Merck swings to 4Q profit, beats forecasts
- Noreco proposes merger with Det norske Oljeselskap
- Pope urges Catholics to keep up fasting
- Ex-Illinois governor calls removal a 'hijacking'
- Sri Lankans flee 1 of last hospitals in war zone
- Witnesses says Ethiopians are back in Somalia
- Vonn wins women's super-G
- Aguirre leaves Atletico because of mentality
- Iraq: Woman arrested for recruiting female bombers
- Muralitharan equals ODI record with 502 wickets
- Vonn wins super-G for first gold
- Rare public criticism heard at Vatican
- Donna, Jennie reunite on `90210,' with cameras
- Bruckner adds debutant to Austria squad
- Stocks head for higher open on mixed earnings
- Police minister: Madagascar's mayor is replaced
- Economic indicators drop to lowest level in over seven years
- Obama plans media blitz on stimulus plan
- Hamas prepared for 1-year truce, with open borders
- Controversial French ship leaves for Britain
- IAC swings to 4Q profit, misses analyst views
- Liz Claiborne to eliminate about 725 jobs
- UPS swings to 4Q profit, but revenue down
- GMAC swings to profit on gain from debt exchange
- Northrop posts 4th-quarter loss on $3.06B charge
- No sign of progress on UN envoy's Myanmar visit
- Wallace plays against France, D'Arcy misses out
- Bayern signs young midfielder
- Greek farmers clash with police for 2nd day
- Spanish jobless claims soar as economy sinks
- 3 die, 1 hurt in Abu Dhabi gas field accident
- Brazil stocks rise as investors snap up bargains
- World Championship Women's Super-G Results
- Stocks head for mostly higher open on earnings
- India reaches 363-5 after Muralitharan equals mark
- Netherlands beat New Zealand at Punjab Gold Cup
- Serb arrested for allegedly threatening journalist
- Palestinians move for Gaza war-crimes probe
- Crop-eating pests laying more larvae in Liberia
- Sri Lanka vs. India Scoreboard
- Closer ties with China have fortified Taiwan's sovereignty: Ma
- Medium-range rocket from Gaza hits Israeli city
- Bale launches into profane tirade on crew
- Agriculture council will release more jobs next month
- EU: Banks must clear credit default swaps
- Korean Air records fifth straight quarterly loss
- Toyota struggles amid global slump, strong yen
- ATP-Zagreb Indoors Results
- Blizzard of anger follows London snowstorm
- Negotiator with NKorea to be next US envoy to Iraq
- Bale launches profane tirade on crew
- Police minister: Madagascar mayor is replaced
- 'La Cage Aux Folles' eyes Olivier theater awards
- Europe flat, Asian shares give back gains
- Nantou lantern festival features agricultural images
- German retail sales fell 0.4 percent in 2008
- Freshfields chosen as London 2012 domestic sponsor
- Taipei book fair to feature various country themes
- Sweden unveils $6 billion more for banks
- Oil drops below $40 after more grim economic news
- Kenya tanker blaze highlights poverty, corruption
- Kavanagh, Da Silva lead British Open qualifier
- Local governments move to tackle unemployment
- Baseball legend optimistic about Taiwan's pro baseball future
- Pakistan militant attack cut US, NATO supply line
- US stocks open higher on earnings reports
- Witnesses says Ethiopians are back in Somalia
- German leader: pope must reject Holocaust denial
- Irish premier to address parliament on debt crisis
- Small anti-government protests staged in Baltics
- World Court settles 40-year dispute over Black Sea
- Thai Justice Ministry denies feud over fire probe
- Bosnian unemployment may rise over 43 percent
- Dodig ousts top seed Andreev at Zagreb Indoors
- FA overturns Lampard red card
- US stocks mostly advance on earnings reports
- UN: agreement near on illegal fishing treaty
- Baltimore mayor faces arraignment on theft charges
- Thai Cabinet minister quits over food scandal
- Alpine Skiing World Championships Medalists
- Fed extends life of programs to ease turmoil
- Habitat for Humanity co-founder Fuller dies
- Pending US home sales post increase of 6.3 pct
- Clinton: US Mideast envoy going back to region
- UEFA backs Blatter plan for U20s only at Olympics
- Poor planning keeps millions in India's slums
- Pa. police: Elderly driver strikes 2 kids, drags 1
- Dilshan to captain Sri Lanka in twenty20 match
- Russian helicopter crash kills 3
- Philip Morris Int'l to enter smokeless market
- Holder sworn in as US attorney general
- Marathon Oil posts 4Q loss on impairment charge
- Iraq veteran nominated to US Veterans Affairs post
- Official: Performance czar withdraws candidacy
- Hero pilot: Splash landing in Hudson 'surreal'
- Hartford mayor pleads not guilty to bribery
- Brazil industrial output falls on slowing economy
- Fuller, co-founder of Habitat for Humanity, dies
- India beats Germany 2-0 at Punjab Gold Cup
- Abbas: New Israeli leader shouldn't set back peace
- Russia, Belarus sign new air defense deal
- ECB says liquidity swap lines with Fed extended
- Assembly urges EU to take 45 Guantanamo inmates
- AP Sportlight
- US: 50 detainees released a day in Iraq
- Yunlin officials investigating questionable infant formulas
- Ranieri still aiming for cup success
- Judge waives court appearance for Baltimore mayor
- US stocks trade mixed after rebound in home sales
- Pay strike further affects flights in Guyana
- Feds make arrest in mailings of suspicious powder
- US: Bombers arrested in lead up to election
- Balkan countries urge EU support
- European, US stocks rise on earnings
- Benitez admits Keane didn't work out
- UK banks borrowed 185 bln pounds in liquidity plan
- Official: US performance czar withdraws candidacy
- Flu vaccines not as effective this year as in the past: DOH
- Holder: No "witchhunts" on Wall Street
- Chan Buddhist Master Sheng Yen dies at 78
- 43 schoolchildren from Taiwan attending an arts camp in Shanghai
- Myanmar migrants say they were cast adrift by Thailand
- Britons face second day of snow palava
- DPP derides Ministry of Education voucher scheme as 'cosmetic'
- Brothers plead guilty in Chen-related case
- DPP urges Lee's dismissal after U.S. citizenship row
- Job bank to work with local borough chiefs to help unemployed
- Economic indicators drop to 7-year low
- Envoy named
- Dharma Drum leader Master Sheng Yen dies in Taipei, aged 80
- COA to offer more than 5,000 jobs
- NGOs to participate in this year's book exhibition
- A modern ritual: waiting for the garbage truck
- Israel to make life harder for Al-Jazeera after ties with Qatar cool
- Shoe, what shoe?
- Anti-Semitism increasing worldwide
- Obama working out spending and limits for bailout
- Pakistan detains suspects over kidnapped American
- Sudan blocks Darfur peacekeeping visit: U.N.
- Human rights lawyer freed in PRC
- Crisis leaves Asian migrant workers facing debt, abuse
- Ten new amphibian species discovered in Colombia
- Advertisements that 'watch people' launched
- Are you a Hudson hero?
- 'Half-price' fashion models tighten belts
- Looking good, naked or clothed
- Chinese see funny side of money crisis
- Officials nab traveler carrying birds
- Australia launches massive US$26b stimulus package
- Leading U.S. retailer Macy's cuts 7,000 jobs amid recession
- Citigroup to deploy US$36.5 billion to boost lending
- Bank of Japan unveils stock buying scheme
- Asia could see rapid economic recovery: IMF chief
- General Motors, Chrysler offer workers cash, cars to leave
- EU puts pressure on Obama's plan
- High-speed network
- Bribery charges
- BP posts losses
- Far Eastern Plaza presents dining with lucky draws
- Miramar launches GUI promotion
- i.Tech unveils Clip Naro 601
- Regent introduces 'Wellspring Love'
- Tornado Technologies offers new video search engine
- Caesar Park Taipei offers 'giant panda package'
- Wall Street claws back big losses, ends mixed
- Taiwan shares close up 2.65%, fuelled by electronic sector
- Oil holds above US$40 a barrel after grim news
- Euro hovers near two-month lows against greenback in Asian trade
- Tour Hong Kong on your stomach in the year of the ox
- Transfer drama as Keane returns to Spurs
- Zenit confirms 'favorable' sale of Arshavin to Arsenal
- Taiwan's Lin ready to defend title as 2009 Asian Tour kicks off
- Beckham wants to stay, says Milan
- New Atletico coach
- Flintoff's fitness
- Mediate to miss out
- Egypt denies bid
- Bryant erupts for 61 points as Lakers trounce Knicks
- Hossa's shootout strike helps Red Wings end winless streak
- Steelers on top but shakeup on its way
- Taiwan job push needs design and openness
- Taiwan says two companies to guarantee ProMOS loans
- Taiwan gives tax breaks to lure funds back from China
- Taiwan set to welcome up to 360,000 Chinese tourists in 2009
- Obama hit by withdrawal of health nominee Daschle
- GM, Ford drag U.S. auto sales to worst month since 1981
- Iraqi woman recruiting 80 suicide bombers arrested
- 9 more dead birds wash up in Hong Kong
- Aid agencies warn millions face hunger in Kenya
- 4,000 in Berlin protest crackdown on Tamils
- Zimbabwean leader says he'll stick to power deal
- Murali equals record but India clinches ODI series
- Lawyer: Quick plea deal for 'Rockefeller' unlikely
- CME Group profit falls 69 pct on special charge
- Israeli airstrikes respond to medium-range rocket
- NM man arrested in suspicious powder mailings
- Russia, Belarus to create joint air defense system
- Former Interior Dept. official gets probation
- Treasury provides another $1.15B to 42 banks
- Mexico's peso weakens to record low to 14.59
- US man arrested in suspicious powder mailings
- SC sheriff investigating Phelps' pot pipe pic
- Mexico, US extend $30 billion swap to ease lending
- US stocks rise following rebound in home sales
- Germans take clothes off in Brazilian airport
- Dollar falls ahead of rate meetings in Europe
- Ford sales drop 42 percent in January
- Britain: 15 terror suspects under house arrest
- Truck accident leaves 9 dead in Brazil
- France honors Harry Potter author Rowling
- Ford sales drop 40 percent in January
- Arab countries pressure Hamas, Iran
- Venezuela says debt down $150 million in 2008
- UK justice campaigner Rose Dean-Davis dies at 67
- Kyrgyzstan closing US base key to Afghan conflict
- Bode Miller relishing low expectations
- US Joint Chiefs: root out havens in Pakistan
- Chavez: Another vote possible on term limits
- Finance, housing blamed for Britain's deep slump
- Kennedy Center to help struggling arts groups
- Colombian authorities: 7 killed in bus plunge
- On Day 1, Holder promises break with Bush policies
- Explosion at Wisconsin power plant injures 4
- Brazilian basketball player Michelle Splitter dies
- Siemens moves toward nuke deal with Russia
- IRL keeps 5 manufacturers in talks for new engines
- Magic's Nelson out with shoulder injury
- Red Cross: Colombian rebels free ex-governor
- Miliband says Obama offers new dimension on Iran
- Israel warns: Hamas "playing with fire"
- Cruise in Brazil turns reporters into fans
- Denmark wins EU OK for new bank bailout
- Livni's face unwanted on Jerusalem billboards
- Obama administration shaken by nominee withdrawals
- Texas drops custody case involving Jeffs' daughter
- Luxembourg to shut down Madoff-linked hedge fund
- Treasury calls Citigroup lending a 'step forward'
- Tamil rebels lose last airstrip to Sri Lanka army
- Pentagon study: US should pare Afghanistan goals
- Greece: Arsonists target former minister's office
- Oil hovers above $40 with stimulus package pending
- Beanie Babies maker renames Sasha, Malia dolls
- 92-year-old Arkansas woman fights winter storm
- Mass. couple who led gay marriage fight to divorce
- New coach Resino looks to turn Atletico around
- US taxpayers will pay stimulus costs
- Irish premier unveils plan to combat debt crisis
- Man gets death sentence for killing 4 near Dallas
- EU aid may go to members taking Guantanamo inmates
- German memory-chip maker closing US plant
- Ferrer wins 12 straight games at SA Tennis Open
- Hillary Clinton hosts British, German counterparts
- Obama spokesman defends ethics standards
- Guard troops find 92-year-old ice storm survivor
- Colombian freed by rebels embraces family
- Martinique names street after Barack Obama
- Poland sets aside 2009 budget savings
- Israel bombs tunnels after rocket attack
- California city's officials seeking toilet torcher
- Commerce nominee Gregg seen as shrewd, cool-headed
- White House: Iran not acting responsibly
- MySpace: 90,000 sex offenders removed from site
- All Blacks star Carter to undergo surgery in Paris
- 3 found dead in SUV outside of Cancun
- Degas ballerina bronze sold at London auction
- Iowa owner of dog stabbed after attack to be cited
- Virgin Islands prosecutor jailed for court no-show
- Mexico's peso weakens to record low to 14.64
- NM investment lawsuit names former governor aide
- Survey finds American adults are risk takers
- Brazil to build houses for the poor
- Jewel's lullabies helped her through hard times
- Bailed-out Wells Fargo plans Vegas casino junkets
- Chrysler execs say talks with Fiat progressing
- Trial opens in Florida widow's tobacco lawsuit
- Strauss wants England firing from ball one
- Key UN council members reject pullout from Darfur
- Oil prices hold above $40 with aid package pending
- Cyprus sends report to UN over suspect ship
- German, Singaporean win Empire State Bldg Run-Up
- Treasury prices fall as stocks rebound
- Trooper working as referee nabs out-of-bounds fan
- Hoops fan arrested by ref who also wears a badge
- Time Warner Inc.'s AOL taps new head of online ads
- Gonzalez, Dabul advance in Vina del Mar
- Mexican economy could shrink 1 percent in 2009
- Judges limit ballot review in Minn. Senate lawsuit
- Police: 911 operator heard caller making drug deal
- Top seed Andreev stunned by outsider at Zagreb
- Man accused of stealing from fund for gator victim
- Perez and Mets finalize $36 million, 3-year deal
- US refiners, workers reach tentative labor deal
- Posh lifestyle prompts probe of Caribbean leader
- Pittsburgh celebrates Super Bowl win with parade
- Ex-spy boss snubs court in France-Angola arms case
- Ex-NYC top cop on corruption charges: Some too old
- Dutch Football Results
- Gold prices suffer as risk appetite returns
- US company to help build solar plant in DomRep
- Bat-killing syndrome spreads in Northeast
- Tiger Update: Hardly uses video for tips
- Judge blocks bid to stop actors' talks
- US supply routes in Afghanistan squeezed 2 ways
- NAACP head outlines plan, new 'human rights' focus
- Demonstrators fear anti-Semitism in Venezuela
- Heracles holds Ajax 2-2 in Dutch league
- On a tough day, Obama escapes for a while
- English Football Results
- No agreement on guilty plea for 'Rockefeller'
- Spain amateur Munoz invited to first golf major
- Layoffs spike as recession rips through US
- Burnley upsets West Brom 3-1 in FA Cup
- ATP-Movistar Open
- NH gov crosses party lines in picking GOP senator
- NH senator-in-waiting is used to being called upon
- NYC Fashion Week moves out of Garment District
- MetLife 4Q profit falls 12 percent
- Costas leaves HBO to join MLB Network
- Job prospects unclear for the ousted Blagojevich
- Bailed-out Wells Fargo books Vegas casino junket
- 2 Ecuadorean ministers resign to run for office
- Rice not interested in sports commissioner role
- Oliver wins hurdles in Sweden
- Administration, Congress work on pay restrictions
- BHP Billiton's 6-month profit falls 56.5 percent
- Guantanamo detainees apply to Canada
- 5K rejected Minn. Senate ballots get another look
- US and UK urge political talks in Sri Lanka
- BHP Billiton posts 56.5 PC fall in 6 month profit
- Taco Bell owner's 4th-qtr profit slides 12 percent
- Qantas half-year profit plummets to $182 million
- Silva admits possible retraction in Brazil economy
- Argentina takes first step toward professionalism
- Economic pressure impacts IRL engine talks
- Tour bus driver agrees to interview
- Octuplets mom is not getting showered with gifts
- Obama blames self for mishandling Daschle affair
- New episode of `Grand Theft Auto' adds new music
- France, Germany call for more unity on security
- Obama says he is alarmed by deteriorating economy
- ATP-SA Tennis Open Results
- US gov't works on pay restrictions
- Bill would require paid Confederate holiday in SC
- US automakers make technology case at auto show
- Girl, 4, dies in washing machine with button start
- Elizabeth Edwards writing book on facing adversity
- Calif. high court to hear Prop. 8 case next month
- Wells Fargo defends, then reconsiders Vegas trip
- RI organized crime probe nets 30 more arrests
- Echoing earlier flaps, Daschle woes humble Obama
- Texas federal prison has 'significant' riot damage
- Biographical info on J. Bonnie Newman
- Fuel valve concerns push back space shuttle launch
- Ex-NYPD commissioner challenges corruption charges
- Latin America stocks gain on US data, oil rebound
- Lockheed says F-22 means jobs
- Wednesday, February 11
- AC Milan determined to keep Beckham
- West Point will tell soldiers' stories on the Web
- Top Navy official to review Guantanamo operations
- Microsoft streamlines Windows 7 options
- Political strange bedfellows in Washington, Berlin
- Obama not smoking at the White House
- Obama warns of potential trade war from stimulus
- Cherokees go to court over freedmen citizenship
- Batman goes Bale-istic with profane tirade on crew
- Australian PM warns against protectionism
- US auto sales plunge 37 percent to 26-year low
- Obama: US choosing terror campaign words carefully
- Blair urges inclusive global economic policy
- Electronic Arts posts wider loss, hurt by charges
- HK investors planning US suit in Lehman fiasco
- Chile: Man listed falsely as dictatorship victim
- Teen golfer Tadd Fujikawa's dad pleads guilty
- Joe Francis placed on house release
- Ben Stein cancels Vermont speech in evolution row
- World Golf Glance
- Phoenix confirms he's walking the hip-hop line
- US-Peru trade pact in effect with 1st shipment
- Prison for US man who put ex's nude photos on Web
- NY judge: Same-sex spouse gets husband's estate
- 'Bounty Killer' accused of running 7 red lights
- Ky. attorney general sues Ohio over rock squabble
- Myanmar: If UN wants stability, drop sanctions
- Obama slams into Washington political reality
- MLB boss brushes off salary cap suggestions
- Sri Lankan rebel leader's fate a mystery
- Robin Carnahan enters Missouri's US Senate race
- Herbal tea ingredient helps beetle-plagued trees
- Border official indicted in housekeeper case
- US Senate approves tax breaks for new car buyers
- Torrey Pines is nothing like we last saw it
- Ind. murder case dropped after change in testimony
- Former IRL champ Wheldon becomes a dad
- Players want Pro Bowl to remain in Hawaii
- Iran's small satellite raises alarms
- Read it and weep: Oldest gay NY bookstore to close
- Nelson optimistic about playing again this season
- Robbie Fowler to join A-League expansion club
- Roddick playing in Memphis for 9th straight year
- Congress opens secrets to local first responders
- Cuba declares Castro birthplace national monument
- Raiders keeping Tom Cable as head coach
- Blagojevich tells Letterman he's misunderstood
- Czech Lavicka confirmed as Sydney coach
- Mattek out, Ditty in on US Fed Cup team
- Diverse group to advise faith-based office
- Disney 1Q profits drop 32 percent; shares slide
- 54 migrants rescued from boat off Puerto Rico
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Universal Hollywood to open rebuilt sets in summer
- Buffalo beats Central Michigan 56-55
- Bonds evidence to be unsealed Wednesday
- Wang throws off mound, rehabbing foot
- Restoring Texas governor's mansion put at $27M
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Dominican Republic beats Puerto Rico
- RIM, Canadian regulator reach settlement
- Frustrated UN chief seeking new Congo peacekeepers
- Elton John to close Las Vegas show
- Jonas Brothers visiting CW with concert film peek
- Prosecutors want at least 2 years for escort boss
- Moorad reaches agreement to buy San Diego Padres
- Muslim rebels abduct 2 more men in Philippines
- Capitals snap New Jersey's 8-game winning streak
- Cavaliers trip Toronto 101-83
- Main suspect offers alibis for Phoenix shootings
- Panasonic plasma display TV is slimmer, greener
- Report: Ticketmaster, Live Nation near deal
- Sri Lanka leader says Tamil rebellion nearly over
- Japan to send 2 destroyers for anti-piracy mission
- Obama campaign manager getting 7-figure book deal
- UN says bombs hit hospital in Sri Lanka war zone
- Exports to China down 38.8% year-on-year in November 2008
- UN: Cluster bombs hit hospital in Sri Lanka
- Filipino brother of Black Eyed Peas singer killed
- UN says 52 civilians killed in Sri Lanka war zone
- China to invest $85 billion in power industry
- Taiwan butterflies brighten up dark Scandinavian winter days
- UN: 52 civilians killed, 80 hurt in Sri Lanka war
- 3 river dolphins rescued in Nepal
- Lehtonen makes 39 saves, lifts Atlanta to 2-1 win
- Business group says China slump bottoming out
- Obama economic plan now tops $900B
- Tussle over state fuels Malaysia political drama
- Trial for NYC doctor accused in murder-for-hire
- House set to pass kids' health bill
- US: Talks to continue on keeping Kyrgyz base
- Mitsubishi sees first annual loss in 3 years
- Licey beats Ponce 2-1 in Caribbean Series
- Asia stocks rise amid signs downturn is bottoming
- Do you know where your kid is? Check Google's maps
- Singapore to build prison for terror detainees
- Alcatel-Lucent reports massive 4th quarter loss
- Madoff tipster faults SEC, says feared for safety
- Analysis: Iraq still faces hurdles after election
- Panasonic reports loss amid slump, strong yen
- Man accused of threatening Obama pleads not guilty
- Effects of stimulus package may not be felt until third quarter
- Republicans faces tough Senate races next year
- Mitsubishi withdraws from Dakar Rally
- Tenn. executes inmate for 1985 double murder
- Joint Chiefs say US should pare Afghanistan goals
- Davis Cup spotlight falls on players looking to revive careers
- Germany hears asylum case of deserted US soldier
- Taiwan's Special Olympics team ready to leave for Winter Games
- UK regulator blocks video on demand venture
- President inaugurates Taipei International Book Exhibition
- Pakistan: Trucks torched along US supply line
- President Ma unlikely to visit Africa in the near term: MOFA
- First lady has no plans to visit China: Presidential Office
- Spring calls, flowers blossoming on Yangmingshan in suburban Taipei
- Euro slightly lower against dollar
- 6-nation talks on Iran in Germany
- Rights groups says laws of war violated in Gaza
- Japan shares jump on US housing sales data
- Israeli ultranationalist poised for election gains
- UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in Afghanistan
- British army officer arrested for leaking secrets
- SKorea praises extension of Fed currency swap deal
- China's legislature to meet in early March
- Ultimate Fighting tried to fight off regulation
- Ties with China play essential role in Taiwan's economy: SEF head
- UN's Ban Ki-moon makes unannounced Afghan visit
- Aid ship leaves Cyprus for Gaza
- Kazakhs may be top uranium producer in 2009
- Webber on comeback schedule
- Dubai: No Legionnaires bug in 5-star resort
- Agricultural losses from cold weather top NT$67 million
- Poland to scrap 3 military missions to save money
- France's Areva, India sign nuclear reactor deal
- Asia-Oceania Fed Cup results
- Prosecutors: Russian girl's killers ate body parts
- HK Disneyland announces 19 percent ticket hike
- World stocks rise amid hopes downturn is bottoming
- Iran: no visas for US women's badminton team
- Kyrgyz government submits bill to close US base
- China auto sales seen surpassing US in January
- China shares up on new loans, manufacturing index
- Grandfather of slain Fla. toddler back at home
- Pakistan to tour Bangladesh in March
- South Africa ANC leader Zuma trial set for August
- Roche says full-year net income down 5 percent
- Sky retains main Premier League rights
- Taiwan economy to shrink 11%, says investment firm
- Opposition legislator questions feasibility of education coupons
- Czech lawmakers postpone vote on new EU treaty
- Head of black rights group says Obama must produce
- Australia, New Zealand, Thailand open with wins
- Media group says 109 journalists killed in 2008
- Iceland's Baugur Group seeks court protection
- Obama to detail further compensation limits
- Britain finalizes plans for anti-doping agency
- Malaysia ruling coalition claims state power grab
- Gaza: UN says Hamas seized food aid and blankets
- Iraqi lawmaker: PM's party winner in elections
- 10 whales beached on Bali island
- Hong Kong stocks rise on China manufacturing data
- Chinese banker fired after corruption accusations
- Taipei Bus Station near completion: city mayor
- UN head urges fewer civilian deaths in Afghanistan
- Kostelic sits out men's super-G with back injury
- China Airlines to operate Taipei-Shizuoka charter flights
- Zimbabwean negotiators talking in South Africa
- UK union rejects deal to end wildcat strike
- Aid group slams UN after Ugandan rebels kill 900
- Iraqi coach appointed to lead Jordan in qualifiers
- Kaohsiung to recruit 10,625 people to ease unemployment
- Prices higher on Taipei bourse
- Russia hosts ex-Soviet security summit
- Maerklin files for bankruptcy
- Chinese-language school in Israel welcomes returning students: MOFA
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Capello backs England to stage 2018 World Cup
- Schwarzenegger tries to revive California reforms
- Aviva scraps special payout to policyholders
- Cuche wins gold in men's super-G at worlds
- Switzerland's Cuche wins gold in men's super-G
- Spain appoints Scariolo as coach on 4-year deal
- Utah governor won't back tracking bar customers
- Chinese President Hu pledges support for Sudan
- Taiwan's dependence on China not necessarily bad: SEF head
- US plan to arm militias scares some in Afghanistan
- Prop Cross to make debut versus Wales in 6 Nations
- Abbas: door open for reconciliation
- Philippine policeman charged in journalist slaying
- Government to set priorities for liberalization of China investment
- Launch of US weather satellite scrubbed
- Greek arsonists attack police, car dealership
- 'Energization program' to train 43,500 workers in central Taiwan
- Thai Puppet show to open Taipei Lantern Festival
- Cuche wins super-G to claim first gold medal at 34
- Sliding pound fuelling price rises
- US cmdr: Iran still supporting extremists in Iraq
- Injured man dies after rejection by 14 hospitals
- Prices higher on Taipei futures market
- Zimbabwe bowls out Kenya for 199 in final ODI
- Kuwait's largest investment company cuts jobs
- Wife of former Nigerian energy minister kidnapped
- Hong Kongers also want shopping vouchers
- Bulgaria wants new gas deal with Gazprom
- Beckham's lawyers talking to Galaxy
- Salaries suspended for Bosnian city's lawmakers
- Kenya vs. Zimbabwe Scoreboard
- Germany to play China in May friendly, UAE in June
- Men's World Championships Super-G Results
- Stocks set for mixed open on poor earnings
- Polish refiner PKN Orlen forecasts loss
- Pope asks Sri Lanka fighters to get food to needy
- 7 ex-Soviet nations to form rapid reaction force
- German troops bound for France
- He's Back: Schwarzenegger to visit Germany
- Chicago's landmark Holy Name Cathedral ablaze
- Japan beats Finland in friendly
- Cuban president visits Angola this week
- Two athletes face doping bans from CONI
- European Madoff victims aim ire at banks, auditors
- World's 2nd biggest book fair in Taipei focuses on Thailand
- British press face grilling over banking crisis
- Ultimate Fighting tries to duck punch in Congress
- Maerklin files for bankruptcy protection
- Carnie Wilson to host GSN's `The Newlywed Game'
- Nepal journalist accused of links to militants
- UK retailer wins battle over cake tax
- US man pledges $100M to fight AIDS
- American, 75, charged with molesting Cambodian boy
- Time Warner swings to 4Q loss on hefty writedown
- Sara Lee posts 2Q loss due to write-down
- Radio Free Europe moves to new Prague headquarters
- BBC drops Thatcher daughter after reported remark
- Hans Beck, creator of Playmobil toys, dead at 79
- Fight over Asian FIFA seats
- Riesch crashes in downhill training at worlds
- Rain-battered Australian state on snake alert
- Bulgaria squad for friendly against Switzerland
- Report: Pakistan to play Australia in UAE
- Moratti says Quaresma will improve at Chelsea
- Brazil stocks up on reassuring economic news
- Germany-NZ goalless at Gold Cup
- Over 12,000 Chinese tourists visit Taiwan during holiday: NIA
- Kraft Foods 4th-quarter profit falls
- Karslruhe wants to keep Drpic
- Spokeswoman: Cash didn't motivate mom of octuplets
- UK union recommends end of wildcat strike
- Obama to set executive pay caps
- Madagascar mayor says he was too busy for the job
- Mass. man pledges $100M for AIDS vaccine research
- Polling group censures Iraq death toll researcher
- FTSE 100 up 25.54 points at 4,190.00
- Taipei City to issue food coupons to needy families in early March
- Vatican: Holocaust denier must recant
- Gunmen kill prominent Somali journalist
- Henson, Phillips return for 6 Nations winner Wales
- Cyprus awaits UN decision on suspect Iran ship
- Libyan leader pledges to resolve Darfur crisis
- Alpine Skiing World Championships Medalists
- 11 former Gitmo inmates on Saudi wanted list
- Kjaer, Poulsen make Denmark squad for friendly
- Kuwait judge renews detention of Australian woman
- Crews battle blaze at landmark Chicago cathedral
- Treasury brings back 7-year note to help deficit
- Economy expected to bottom out in Q2
- Iraqi journalist dies 2 months after bombing
- Italy's Bergamasco to play scrumhalf vs. England
- Assembly agrees EU should take in inmates
- Kavanagh qualifies for British Open
- Madrid bid: Obama is no Superman for Chicago
- US stocks open mixed
- Polish oil refiners forecast losses
- England wins toss and bats in 1st test vs. WIndies
- Britain's Brown in depression slip of the tongue
- Crews snuff blaze at Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral
- Abu Dhabi to inject $4.36 billion into banks
- Bruce fans cry foul after Ticketmaster snub
- BASF mulls sale of leather, textile chemical unit
- London man arrested over US jogger's 2003 murder
- Crush your wreck, says German government
- More young, middle-aged workers applying for unemployment benefits
- 5 Philly elementary school boys found with heroin
- Endangered Catalina Island fox population booms
- Springsteen fans cry foul after Ticketmaster snub
- World Championship Women's Downhill Training Results
- Madoff tipster Harry Markopolos assails SEC
- Wales manager Toshack agrees new contract
- FBI probes 2005 slaying of American in Guyana
- Russia says it wants to help US in Afghanistan
- Service sector declines less than expected in Jan.
- GdF Suez, Iberdola to build nuclear plants in UK
- Redknapp looks to captain Keane for leadership
- 83 years after teen disappears, police reopen case
- US stocks rise on gain in services sector
- COA encouraging farmers to resume cultivation of fallow land
- Helicopter crash kills 1 in Norwegian Arctic
- Time Warner Cable to lay off 1,250
- Dejagah out indefinitely with hepatitis A
- MOFA reaffirms sovereignty over Spratlys in South China Sea
- Swiss teenager Lara Gut leads downhill training
- 10-year-old dies, apparently hanged at Ill. school
- Netanyahu: Gaza operation stopped too soon
- Iran summons EU ambassadors over opposition group
- Argentina takes steps to combat coin shortage
- Aid group slams UN after Ugandan rebels kill 900
- Turkey urged to prosecute anti-Semitic acts
- US stocks rise as service sector data top forecast
- Poland's gas deliveries via Ukraine still short
- Ethnic comments upset Va. Tech president
- Three export processing zones in Taiwan being refurbished
- Biathlon federation reports positive tests
- Zimbabwe beats Kenya by 7 wickets to sweep series
- Greek FM: deal hoped for on Georgia monitors
- Crude oil stockpiles jump much more than expected
- Military probe: Troops fired at doctor's home
- Germany-NZ goalless, India held at Gold Cup
- German troops bound for France
- Spain informs Vatican about expanding abortion law
- Johansson's funeral to be held Feb. 13 in Goteborg
- 4 Google execs on trial in Italy for abusive video
- Taiwan justices nix prosecutor bugging
- Hospital attacked with cluster bombs in Sri Lanka, 52 die
- MOFA slams Philippines over Spratly Islands claim
- Asia's largest book fair opens in Taipei
- Chen's son 'will not change' guilty plea
- Over half of Hong Kongers want Taiwan-style shopping vouchers
- MOJ mulls relaxing conflict of interest laws
- Bloch illustrates waiting game and war with humor
- Cartoonist Golo draws his second Taiwan travel diary
- Hotelier Sadones aims high in Shanghai's tallest tower
- Taiwan's dependence on China not 'bad': SEF
- Government to set policy priorities for liberalizing of China investment
- Red Cross refutes Next report of first lady's trip to China
- DPP to establish new platform to formulate China policy
- Lunar PRC tourists over 12,000: NIA
- New Shizuoka flight
- Rights groups say laws of war violated
- Sudan will keep getting support from China: Hu
- Something is rotten in the SEC
- Police kidnapped, trucks ablaze in Pakistan
- Obama's economic plan tops US$900b in Senate
- Kyrgyzstan starts moves to close U.S. airbase
- Satellite launch peaceful: Iran
- Dolphins rescued
- Drought threatens peace in Iraq's marsh Eden
- Prison play as inmates of Lebanese jail have their say on stage
- Zoos lack funds to inspire Obama's future scientists
- Former 'manager' sues Britney Spears
- 'Voldemort' not a slight
- Rock art links east-west Polynesia
- For Brazil's landless,crisis brings hope
- Elizabeth Edwards memoir expected to address affair
- Pregnant fossil shows evolution
- China hints at recovery; U.S. car sales dive
- Japan's Elpida may seek public funds from Taiwan
- CPC restarts naphtha cracker as ethylene demand improves
- Google adds voice search to HTC cells
- Ticketmaster, Live Nation in talks to merge: report
- Rambus California patent trial against chipmakers is postponed
- Markopolos feared for his safety when SEC ignored him: testimony
- Panasonic to cut 15,000 jobs, axe dozens of plants
- Taiwan executives indicted in U.S.
- TANDBERG reports fourth quarter 2008 financial results
- AMD helps customers counter rising power & cooling expenses
- Discovery to air 'Treasure Quest' in the United States and UK
- Airbus to set up joint venture in PRC
- Taiwan shares close up 0.39%
- Wall Street notches up gains on housing data
- Oil prices rise higher in Asia,market calms
- Euro rebounds in late Asian trade on positive report from American realtors
- Georgia's wine industry, waiting for your visit
- Anthony leads Nuggets past depleted Spurs
- Sehwag, Yuvraj lead India to victory
- Benitez defends cutting losses on Keane
- Tsonga, Ferrer cruise to wins
- Ramirez rejects Dodgers offer
- Mets deal safe
- Car trouble
- Fowler's Fury
- Lampard off hook
- Burrows ends Canucks 8-game losing streak
- Australia wins, Taiwan loses, Mirza withdraws
- Comcast sorry for porn flash
- Burnley pulls off yet another cup upset
- Jeter shrugs off book revelations as 'kind of old'
- Crocs, snakes feared in flooded Australian region
- Canada calls for cease-fire in Sri Lanka
- Taiwan government to turn more active in supporting local DRAM makers
- Taiwan eases rules on corporate fundraising, debt payments
- Taiwan president endorses offshore islet's bridge with China
- Obama signs children's health bill
- Vatican calls on bishop to disavow Holocaust positions
- UK denies US threat over revelation of alleged torture
- Serious drought strikes farming regions in China
- Deutsche Bank 2008 net loss €3.9 billion
- Stora Enso 4Q loss deepens to €655 million
- Malaysia ruling party to take control of key state
- Paper maker UPM swings to 4Q net loss of €286 mln
- CEPD still working on feasibility study on cross-strait bridge
- Taiwan makers to cash in on China's rural home appliance project
- Intriguing matches to open Davis Cup tie against Kazakhstan
- China declares emergency in drought-struck regions
- Kosovo Serbs protest against ethnic Albanian force
- Malaysia's opposition defiant in state tussle
- Miller derides defensive skiing after placing 12th
- NY gov says campaign aide leaked Kennedy dirt
- US dollar mostly up in Europe, gold down
- Greek FM: December riots harmed Greece's image
- Oil hovers near $41 as traders weigh mixed US data
- US Treasury cracks down on Kurdish group
- West Indies vs. England Scoreboard
- Russia says it wants to help US in Afghanistan
- Group claims attack on Greek police station
- Tour of Qatar Results
- Time Warner swings to 4Q loss on hefty writedown
- European Madoff victims to pusue banks, auditors
- Police issue warrant for Turkish alleged killer
- Car explosion injures head of Ark. medical board
- Pair suspected of abuse attacked in Puerto Rico
- F1 wants further cost cuts by 2010
- Britain pushes for NATO role in Pakistan
- Germany to station 1st troops in France since WWII
- Greek FM: Concern over tension with Turkey
- Police kill 6 in Rio de Janeiro slum
- FTSE 100 up 64.14 points at 4,228.6
- NY governor says campaign aide leaked Kennedy dirt
- Analysis: Kyrgyz base a Kremlin test for Obama
- Obama announces executive pay caps
- Swedish skier Lindell-Vikarby injures knee
- Cavendish wins fourth stage in Qatar
- Teacher's penny pinching pays off in $2M gift
- England slumps to 73-3 at lunch in 1st test
- Ethnic comments upset Va. Tech president
- 3 HK birds positive for deadly bird flu strain
- 'Fringe' co-stars Anna Torv and Mark Valley wed
- Gaza: Hamas seizes UN food aid and blankets
- Iceland's new leader asks bank governors to resign
- Mandrell, Clark, McCoy join Country Hall of Fame
- Fire burns through roof of iconic Chicago church
- Niemeyer gives up on changing Brasilia
- FBI cracks down on Genovese crime family in NYC
- British media grilled over banking crisis
- Sudan military says govt forces retake Darfur town
- Dollar mixed ahead of rate meetings in Europe
- Lebanon: 5 rockets found near Israel border
- UN to probe killing of former Pakistan PM Bhutto
- Mormon church in Nevada town destroyed by fire
- Bolivia leader to visit Russia, sign Gazprom deal
- Sanofi Aventis wins EU OK to buy Zentiva
- Rescued Americans' captivity chronicle due
- Ancient fossil find: This snake could eat a cow!
- Inmate Henley asserts innocence at execution
- Anti-Chinese remarks upset Virginia Tech president
- Police: Explosive device caused Ark. car blast
- Latest fire in Philly suburb ruled arson
- 10-year-old dies, was found hanged at Ill. school
- EU warns on 'Buy France' aid for car makers
- Study shows most nations ignore UN fisheries code
- Better body armor means more weight for troops
- Wright-Phillips charged with violent conduct by FA
- Police kill 9 in Rio de Janeiro slum
- Bishop's quotes on Holocaust, 9/11
- Boeing warns of ice problem in some 777 engines
- US House passes kids' health insurance bill
- Cuba drills first independent horizontal oil well
- Pranks involving electronic road signs stir worry
- Trinidad picks 8 Britain-based players for squad
- Cilic advances to Zagreb Indoors quarterfinals
- Latvia's PM survives no-confidence vote
- Lawmaker says SEC hindering House's Madoff probe
- Barrera to target Khan's suspect chin
- Group claims attack on Greek police station
- Czechs to send more troops to Afghanistan
- Obama: Catastrophe coming if Congress does not act
- Lisa Leslie to retire from Sparks at season's end
- Airports say Ryanair policy hurting their sales
- BofA to sell 3 corporate jets, Merrill helicopter
- Women accuse US doctor, son of Bermuda premier
- Blagojevich says he wants Sen. Menendez to testify
- US stocks fall as investors juggle weak earnings
- Britain seeks new talks on nuclear disarmament
- Mexico seeks extradition of mining leader
- Report: $3M arms ship ransom for Somali pirates
- Hacked road signs warn of zombies, raptors ahead
- German report: Most wanted Nazi died in 1992
- Pope Benedict meets with ROC legislative speaker
- Madoff trustee: About $950 million recovered
- Online suicide talk spurs action a continent away
- Cayman Islands charges man in 2002 tourist rape
- Iraq elections a setback for Iran
- West Indies vs. England 1st Test Scoreboard
- Venezuela's annual inflation eases to 30.7 percent
- St. Maarten hotels plead for help as tourism drops
- Catholic order says founder committed misconduct
- Andrew Bogut to miss 8 weeks with stress fracture
- Mexico detains suspected cartel operative
- Minn. Senate trial continues 1 absentee at a time
- Ackerman sci-fi, horror collection up for sale
- Bomb critically wounds head of Ark. medical board
- Pietersen at 60 not out against West Indies
- Economic fears snuff out smoking bans
- US school officially renamed for Obama
- Bloomberg cuts 100 US jobs in broadcast operations
- FBI searches home of man linked to Tylenol deaths
- Ex-Black Panther dies; triggerman in '69 killing
- Greece: Olympic Airlines bids unsatisfactory
- Teens who `sext' racy photos charged with porn
- US puzzled by Iran's rejection of badminton team
- Iowa weighs power limiters after Mich. man's death
- Army contractor pleads guilty in detainee shooting
- Vannes reaches French League Cup final
- Salazar scraps sale of oil-and-gas leases in Utah
- Government unseals evidence against Barry Bonds
- Report: 1 million fewer US online job ads posted
- Kapono aims at 3-peat in All-Star 3-point shootout
- ATP-Zagreb Indoors Results
- Bulgarian farmers block border crossings
- Canada encouraged by Obama's trade talk
- US mother accused of neglect in death
- Philip Morris Int'l profit falls nearly 8 percent
- Man boldly robs Colo. store with Star Trek sword
- Police kill 10 in Rio de Janeiro slum
- 16,000 protest in Europe over Sri Lanka crackdown
- Quebec leader calls for closer trans-Atlantic ties
- Ljubicic falls; Cilic, Mathieu win in Zagreb
- French FM defends 'honor' in face of scathing book
- Sudan military says it retakes rebel-held town
- Study: US system for immigrant kids is improving
- 1st deep sea observatory looks at climate change
- Report: US broadcasts may net tiny Cuban audience
- 'Vampyre' jailed after allegedly harassing teen
- US lawmakers press for food safety reforms
- Monaco, Cuevas reach Chile quarterfinals
- Study says conditions better for immigrant kids
- Lawmakers push for voters to fill Senate vacancies
- TechBits package
- US stocks fall on worries about consumer companies
- Activists, circus square off over elephants
- Board confirms birds in engines of ditched Airbus
- Pranks involving electronic road signs stir worry
- Obama hits stimulus critics, cites voter support
- Ferrer, Baghdatis progress to Joburg quarters
- Treasury prices mixed as stocks fall
- AP alleges copyright infringement of Obama image
- Fla. teens take plea deals in videotaped beating
- Brazil to increase infrastructure spending
- Better body armor means more weight for US troops
- LA to pay nearly $13M for May Day police beatings
- Obama advisers: Us financial crisis will cost more
- USOC sends letter, seeks meeting with Phelps
- Cisco 2Q profit down 27 pct, but beats estimates
- US Amish help non-Amish weather ice storm
- Obama reassures trading partners on protectionism
- Cops: Ore. man who killed 2 girls hated `tweens'
- Chatroom partner calls police to avert suicide
- UK court rules to keep Guantanamo documents secret
- AZ beats Roda 1-0 to maintain Dutch momentum
- Spanish Football Results
- USDA puts employees on leave amid drug allegations
- Springsteen says he's 'furious' with Ticketmaster
- Among troubles facing US diplomats, food is first
- Sevilla scores late 2-1 win over Athletic
- Iraq: Sunni tribal leader says he can prove fraud
- Cisco earnings down; January notably weak
- 2 hurt during failed takeoff from Calif. airport
- Italian Football Results
- 6 indicted over 2005 Teterboro, NJ, jet crash
- Man who lost $5.4M to Madoff wants ex-wife to pay
- Juventus reaches Italian Cup semifinals
- Beckham wants to stay at AC Milan, leave LA Galaxy
- PETA's Peace Plan: "Gives Peas a Chance"
- Pietersen's 97 steers England out of peril
- Lawyer: Guilty plea coming in TN church shooting
- Phelps on pot aftermath: 'By no means is it easy'
- Ill. governor fires state's new conservation chief
- Gitmo hearing still on docket, despite Obama order
- Naming a stadium: Frivolous, or good marketing?
- Everton beats Liverpool to reach FA Cup 5th round
- Mormon church in Nevada town destroyed by fire
- Lawmakers clash with SEC over Madoff probe
- Oregon gunman blogged about 'preppies'
- Colombian court: No extradition in US kidnap case
- Banks could still find wiggle room in pay caps
- Hynix Semiconductor records 4th-quarter net loss
- Canadian retailer cuts 1,000 jobs
- Mexico awards Mexicana concession for new airline
- Kan. mayor shoots 2 dogs after warning he would
- Familiar story, different name headlining Buick
- Latam stocks rise slightly on reassuring news
- Pregnant tourist abducted, killed in Puerto Rico
- Ariz. sheriff puts illegal-alien inmates in tents
- Macquarie Group forecasts $579 million profit
- US proposal seeks limits on foreign bank workers
- House bill seeks new dust rules after Wis. blast
- Fla. lawsuit claims 3 kids died from hospital mold
- Teen Gosling clinches Everton win over Liverpool
- Madoff associate testifies before Mass. regulators
- Jamaican man gets 12 years for cleric's killing
- Retired? Hit the road, help your brain
- New Zealand jobless rate at 5 year high
- Vancouver a year away from hosting Winter Olympics
- Senate OKs $15,000 tax break for homebuyers
- Obama to address joint session of Congress Feb. 24
- Fun for cheap in L.A. during Oscars season
- Trump casinos win third extension on $1.25B debt
- Monaco, Cuevas, Capdeville reach Chile quarters
- Skiing: Discover the power of the Powder (Highway)
- Last hospital in Sri Lanka war zone evacuated
- History and luxury meet at St. Eugene
- Visa profit jumps 35 pct despite recession
- Texas executes man who used bat to kill woman, son
- Analysis: Buy-US clause draws fire abroad
- James Franco wins Harvard Hasty Pudding award
- Vannes vs Brodeaux for French League Cup final
- Scientist says dam may have triggered China quake
- AP EXCLUSIVE: Records wiped from speaker's office
- Emmy Awards open field to more nominees
- Mich. woman gets prison in online bid for hit man
- Goldman wants to repay bailout money this year
- Detroit Three's US market share at record low
- Tear gas tossed at Vatican's mission in Caracas
- Auto suppliers in discussions with Treasury
- Gold prices rise; other commodities mixed
- Garmin teams up with ASUSTek on new smart phones
- Rising Polish star replaces tenor for Met telecast
- NASCAR driving head-on into economic crisis
- Documents: Neighbor was 'active' in teen's torture
- Black AIDS group in NY to Obama: Address disease
- NASCAR Shootout has record field
- Mexican soldiers rescue 8 kidnapping victims
- NHLPA head: Time has come to consider fight rules
- New Orleans finds money for French Quarter cleanup
- Obama caps executive pay
- Senate stimulus bill helps Filipino WWII veterans
- US ready to trade egos for winning attitude at WBC
- Judges ask Calif. lawmakers to fix crowded prisons
- Immigrant roundups in US grab nonviolent offenders
- Estudiantes reaches Copa Libertadores group phase
- China auto sales seen surpassing US in January
- Taiwan shares open marginally lower
- NY police killing of Diallo marks 10th anniversary
- Hughes in squad for South Africa tour
- 'Idol' cuts more hopefuls in 2nd Hollywood round
- Palmeiras stays atop Sao Paulo championship
- Chinese lead pairs, Canadians lead dance
- Venezuela beats Puerto Rico in Caribbean Series
- Calif. counties threaten to keep taxes from state
- Bryant leads Lakers past Raptors
- Actor to stand trial in San Diego in attack on ex
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- US plan to arm militias scares some in Afghanistan
- Fidel Castro criticizes Obama's economic plans
- JAL denies report it's seeking public funds
- NZ leader jostled by indigenous protester
- Mich. to ban power limiters after man's death
- Sao Paulo downs Bragantino 2-1
- Suspect arrested in HK sex worker murder case
- Contador "very happy" to team up with Armstrong
- NY court document reveals names of Madoff clients
- Shakira's gift: hometown school
- Somebeachsomewhere chosen harness US Horse of Year
- Yellowstone Club deal would sell resort for $100M
- Obama plans review of faith-based policies
- Gonzalez squeezes into Vina del Mar quarters
- Shareholders pass $2B deal to take private PCCW
- Oil near $40 on rising crude supplies, weak demand
- Palmeiras downs Potosi to advance in Libertadores
- Asia stocks up amid optimism about Chinese economy
- UN: 52 civilians killed, 80 hurt in Sri Lanka war
- UN: Cluster bombs hit hospital in Sri Lanka
- US Senate Intel Committee to take up Panetta bid
- French foreign minister to meet with Clinton
- Krejci, Wideman lift Bruins over Flyers, 3-1
- Deadly medicine found in 2 more Chinese provinces
- Deaflympics Taipei 2009 expected to draw over 10,000 foreign visitors
- Study: 9/11 lung problems persist years later
- Home-buyers tax cut raises cost of stimulus bill
- Flooded northern Australia braces for more rain
- Christian right challenges Obama's Justice picks
- Chinese PC maker Lenovo reports loss, CEO resigns
- Obama views children's health bill as first step
- Malaysia: Sultan's aid sought in political battle
- Man who beat civil rights leader asks forgiveness
- Rabies kills a man on Bali
- Israeli troops kill militant leader in West Bank
- Shareholders pass $2B deal to take PCCW private
- Sandy Koufax among those swindled by Madoff
- Team NZ loses to Italia Challenge
- Obama ordering energy-efficient standards
- Honda starts selling cheap hybrid Insight
- Greek police minister's office attacked
- Lenovo announces loss, CEO resigns
- Ex-husband told to pay slain woman's rent
- Sanyo reports quarterly loss amid global slump
- Lawmakers push for food safety reforms
- James 52 points leads Cavs over Knicks
- Gregg: Ex-staffer caught up in corruption probe
- General Motors seeks Thai government funds
- Somali pirate says colleagues quit Ukrainian ship
- NTT profits jump on Internet, mobile operations
- Friends of train station shooting victim file suit
- Lawyer hails AIT response to ex-lawmaker's citizenship issue
- Sri Lanka vows not to let up offensive
- Uni. Chile knocks out Pachuca
- Japan player positive for marijuana
- Afghan Police: Bomb kills 6 guards
- NZ teen admits killing Scottish tourist
- Unilever reports 4Q net profit of euro1.14 billion
- Swiss Re to get $2.6B from Buffett after FY loss
- Three business tycoons to attend regional conference: MOFA
- Education coupon plan still in the works: CEPD
- Taiwan needs to minimize China threat: president
- Protester grabs NZ leader at indigenous ceremony
- British Council suspends work in Iran
- Softbank quarterly operating profit up 2.4 percent
- Report says Cambodian mining, oil sector corrupt
- Shares lower on Taipei bourse
- Prices mostly lower on Taipei futures market
- Israelis face international anger, again
- SKorea grants overseas citizens voting rights
- Zimbabwean politicians: On unity government track
- More snow causes transport delays across Britain
- HK regulators launch probe after PCCW deal OK'd
- India bats first vs. Sri Lanka
- Prank video for 'world's best job' stars bin Laden
- Compass Group says 1Q profit up;
- Brewerton, Lee in 4-way tie for 1st round lead
- Air Berlin passenger numbers decline
- Australia picks youngster to replace Hayden
- Intel to tweak China plans, close Shanghai plant
- Greek group vows attacks on police, other targets
- Striking UK refinery workers vote to end walkout
- Sweden's SEB bank to raise $1.8B; 4Q profits fall
- World stock markets fall amid grim company news
- Report: Israeli navy fires on Lebanese aid ship
- Finnair swings into 4Q net loss
- Bank of England to cut while ECB stands pat
- Kyrgyzstan parliament to delay US base decision
- Ruble steady despite Kremlin's deficit forecast
- Sri Lanka says no letup in offensive on Tigers
- British house prices rise unexpectedly in January
- Soaked northern Australia braces for more rain
- WHA observer status 'necessary first step' for Taiwan: MOFA
- Chemical maker Altana's 2008 sales, profit decline
- Sweden changes course on nuclear power
- Britain's TUI confident about summer holidays
- Yu-Na Kim wins short program at Four Continents
- Ford to cut 850 UK jobs, wants pay review
- German investigators to look for Nazi's body
- Roadside bomb targets deputy education minister
- Belgian team confirms death of cyclist in Qatar
- UK car registrations drop 31 pct in January
- RBS offers 3 bn pounds in small business loans
- Hamas officials leave Cairo without cease-fire
- Japan prince looks forward to Vietnam visit
- BMW Russian sales up 31 percent in 2008
- Dokic guides Australia to another win
- Taiwan sticks to target of 2.5% GDP growth for 2009: CEPD
- Man City's Micah Richards accused of assault
- Danny Care out of England's 6 Nations opener
- Wildlife group, Ashley Judd take aim at Gov. Palin
- Some say Missouri death row inmate should live
- Report: Kurdish lawmaker jailed for rebel comments
- China detains 2 for selling drug linked to deaths
- China shares fall on economic jitters
- S&P: Asia to lead global recovery in late 2009
- Ang Lee protege lands 1st role since reported ban
- Israel impounds Lebanese aid boat
- 2009 Miss Taiwan Beauty Contest to be launched in April
- Gatland aims higher than another 6 Nations success
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- UK foreign secretary to make Guantanamo statement
- Czechs without Rosicky for Morocco friendly
- Beijing to world: Don't take Chinese from Gitmo
- Belgian cyclist dies in Qatar
- Road to driver's exam not easy street for SKorean
- HK stock index up 1 percent on China optimism
- Oil remains near $40 on mixed news
- Road to driver's exam not easy street for S.Korean
- US teen accused of sex assaults in Facebook scam
- Kurdish lawmaker sentenced to 18 months in prison
- German industrial orders down in December
- Taiwan keen to be listed as foot-and-mouth disease free country
- Own Goal: Viewers miss goal due to TV blunder
- Clarke pulls out of IPL auction
- Infant who survived Tenn. tornado grows up fast
- Fanchini crashes in downhill training
- Bank of England cuts rates to record low of 1 pct
- EU presents plan to save sharks
- Perrotta predicting Inter Milan exit
- Bayern plays Dortmund in Bundesliga
- Oezil picks Germany over Turkey
- Women's Worlds Downhill Training Results
- Sri Lanka says biggest rebel sea base taken
- Israel impounds Lebanese aid boat
- Young communists detained in Moscow
- Bulgarian police hunt for man after sons stabbed
- NJ Supreme Court chews over case of inflatable rat
- Taiwan’s youth delegation ready to depart for Japan: MOFA
- Bank of England cuts, ECB decision awaited
- Stocks set for mixed open after Cisco earnings
- Under fire Sarkozy to defend handling of economy
- Amer Sports 4Q profit surges
- Vonn leads downhill training at worlds
- Kuwait Cabinet approves economy plan
- Suspended prison terms in Polish mine accident
- Marseille in danger of falling further back
- Iraq: Suicide bomber kills 12 north of Baghdad
- 13,392 foreign workers remain employed in Kaohsiung City
- Muralitharan breaks world record
- Two more plead guilty to helping ex-first family launder money
- GlaxoSmithKline Q4 profit dips, confirms job cuts
- Chinese herbal medicines found to contain Western drug ingredients
- European Central Bank rate unchanged, BoE cuts
- Sri Lanka vs. India Scoreboard
- Former Chechen official shot dead in Moscow
- Too soon to speculate on Kinmen-Xiamen bridge: MAC
- Okubo could get major role at Wolfsburg
- Jolie asks Thailand to help Burmese refugees
- Former Thai PM sues over anti-royalist insinuation
- Dry weather to reduce Brazil grain harvest 6.5 pct
- FTSE 100 down 45.05 points at 4,183.55
- Obama battles stimulus critics
- FEMA: storm meals may use recalled peanut butter
- Serb human rights activist convicted of slander
- Stores see January sales fall; Wal-Mart posts rise
- Philippines: 3 Red Cross hostages appeal for talks
- Kaohsiung reaffirms ROC sovereignty over Spratlys
- US agency defends handling of salmonella outbreak
- India's Satyam gets new CEO, $130 million in loans
- Pietersen, Flintoff keys to IPL auction
- Judd Apatow to create short film for Oscar show
- Finland's Fortum applies to build nuclear plant
- New US jobless claims jump more than expected
- Both Milan teams play relegation-threatened sides
- Productivity surges and labor pressures ease
- Stocks set for lower open after Cisco earnings
- Taiwan, China universities to jointly develop biomedical technology
- Actors, baseball legends on Madoff client list
- UK: Best not to release Guantanamo documents
- Burger King 2Q profit falls, cuts 2009 forecast
- MasterCard profit falls, but beats estimates
- Estee Lauder 2Q profit falls, will cut jobs
- Officials: France eyeing NATO post in US
- NCR's 4th-qtr income drops but tops Wall Street
- NATO commitment to Afghanistan focus of talks
- Judge: 5 Sudanese charged with murdering American
- Soft global economy lowers Western Union 4Q profit
- Kostelic values World Cup title over worlds medals
- Kellogg reports 7 percent increase in profit
- Brazil stocks rise for 3rd day in a row
- Bombardier cuts 1,360 jobs as plane sales drop
- Chile: economy growth slows down
- Barcelona to meet Sporting Gijon
- Men's Worlds Downhill Training Results
- Official: Egypt turns back Hamas group with cash
- Dollar interbank lending rates stay high
- Police block events ahead of Tiananmen anniversary
- Israeli ambassador targeted in Swedish shoe attack
- Biathlon federation suspends athletes
- American Home Mtg buys servicing rights from Citi
- Gerrard out for three weeks with hamstring tear
- Official: Gunmen kill oil boat captain off Nigeria
- Little Kinmen decides to hold referendum on casinos
- Sri Lanka: No cease-fire, rebels must surrender
- 5 arrested for links to illegal weapons factory
- US stocks open lower as weekly jobless claims rise
- COA continues recall of tainted pet food
- Many Arab-Israelis say they'll boycott election
- Pakistan: Bomb kills 7 near Shiite mosque
- Cramps co-founder Lux Interior dies at age 60
- British Council suspends work in Iran
- Taiwan's forex reserves fourth-largest in world
- Iraqi PM's allies big winner in provincial vote
- Gruber fastest in first downhill training run
- Man who froze over $1K in unpaid bills had $600K
- Boeing official: Dubai company slashes 787 order
- Disasters cost China nearly $200 billion last year
- PR Police: Man admits killing pregnant tourist
- Turkey approves Kyoto Protocol
- US factory orders drop 3.9 percent in December
- Santander posts 4th-quarter profits drop
- Guyana fires striking air traffic controllers
- Vonn enters super-combi as heavy favorite
- Certicom receives second purchase offer from RIM
- Obama to create faith-based office
- Senate softens provision in US stimulus bill
- Boeing jet deliveries virtually flat in January
- Congressman wants to save Ga. segregation landmark
- Iraqi prime minister is big winner in vote
- Report: 6 children die in Moroccan roof collapse
- Costs rise, but 2012 predicted to be on budget
- Ireland OKs new fees on workers to combat debt
- Austria judge rules to compensate Fritzl's wife
- Canada encouraged by US senate move
- Ky. halts FEMA meals that may use tainted peanuts
- NJ township can't declare inflatable rat a pest
- Zimbabwean politicians adopt unity amendment
- Pakistan: Bomb kills 10 near Shiite mosque
- Merkel: Vatican move `important'
- Envoy: US to ask Rome for troops in Afghanistan
- Abraham to defend IBF title vs. Simon on March 15
- Italy plans payments for car buyers
- Carnegie Deli's pastrami maven dies at 90 in NYC
- Politkovskaya suspect says he was asked to lie
- Canadian child porn bust nets 31 arrests
- Polish workers rally in hopes of saving their jobs
- Waltrip will retire if 2009 isn't a decent season
- EU wants more sharks in the sea, less in soup pots
- UK minister warns RBS on bonuses
- World Cup slopestyle snowboard events canceled
- President outlines diplomatic agenda with economy as top priority
- Canada sees progress in dispute over US stimulus
- 'Revolutionary Road' does a literary masterpiece a disservice
- 'Seven Pounds' earns the tears it provokes
- How a cold night led to the 'Day the Music Died'
- Oscar needs some new categories
- Greenspan, old money look funny in New Yorker cartoons
- Making fruit crisps is as easy as pie
- National Palace Museum
- National Museum of Natural Science
- Taipei Fine Arts Museum
- Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei
- Light up your weekend, and your year
- Australia ready to face winless Taiwan in Fed Cup
- Pietersen's 97 steers England out of peril
- James scores 52 as Cavs down Knicks
- Teen blasts Everton to last-gasp win over Liverpool
- Learning More About Each Other : Educational and Cultural Links
- Connections Across the Pacific
- On Uncle Sam's role in public schools, Republicans have it backward
- DPP must take lead in Taiwan's revival
- Oil higher in Asian trade
- Euro loses ground, dollar steady in Asian trade
- Taiwan share prices close down 0.61 percent
- Wall Street fails to sustain rally, ends lower
- SEC pummeled as Madoff whistleblower testifies
- Taiwan mulls stake in Elpida
- Hynix posts 5th straight quarterly loss
- Gloomy U.S. earnings fuel recession fears
- Floods kill 8 in Solomon Isles
- UK workers end wildcat strike over foreign labor
- Seoul says DPRK test would violate U.N. rules
- 700 civilians escape Sri Lankan war zone
- Taiwan to file for foot-and-mouth-free status
- More plead guilty in cases related to Taiwan's former first family
- Corruption alleged in Taiwan Kuomintang primaries
- Caucasian citizen to run for Taiwanese parliament
- Taiwan's President Ma not encouraging bridge to China: office
- Make the most of opportunities offered by China, says Taiwan's president Ma
- Israel's navy seizes aid ship off Gaza
- Graduate subsidies still planned, but with a new name
- Kellogg to drop Phelps over pot smoking
- Nordic paper makers plunge into loss
- UK ruling sparks debate on Guantanamo detainee
- Illinois cop: No one in custody in Tylenol case
- Obama stresses urgency for US stimulus bill
- Experts mull naval force to stop Gaza smuggling
- Dollar mixed on Europe interest rate decisions
- EU car makers want to scrap EU-S. Korea trade pact
- Henrik Larsson stays in Sweden
- Oil hovers near $40 on inventories, economic data
- Trichet calls breakup of euro zone `unthinkable'
- Israel allows transfer of money to Gaza
- Castroneves: 'Innocent' of US tax charges
- World stocks mixed; Wal-Mart earns raise grim day
- India beats Sri Lanka by 67 runs; leads series 4-0
- Bank of America shares plunge to 25-year low
- NYC maple mystery smell solved
- Platini to push FIFA for 2018 World Cup in Europe
- US diplomat found dead in Ethiopian capital
- Fort Dix plotter says lawyer refused to negotiate
- 5 world financial organizations to strengthen ties
- Obama creates faith-and-community based office
- Doctors separate conjoined infants from Madagascar
- Obama calls for action now on US recovery plan
- Bonds arrives at SF federal court for arraignment
- West Indies peg away despite Prior half century
- Lily Allen's new album gets bargain price
- Johansson to skip Sweden's Davis Cup series
- Canada's top court will not hear US refugee case
- Sources: US considers Uzbekistan as backup base
- More snow snarls transport across Britain, Ireland
- Greek sprinters' trial postponed
- Costs rise, but 2012 predicted to be on budget
- NY judge tosses ex's lawsuit against 50 Cent
- French Champagne sales lose their fizz amid crisis
- Official: UN wants to relocate refugees in Kenya
- Obama touts energy-saving aspects of stimulus
- US stocks jump on relief over retail sales
- Meals sent to Ky., Ark. had recalled peanut butter
- Home of man linked to 1982 Tylenol deaths searched
- Court battle looms for Sundance winner 'Push'
- Clinton to visit Asia on first overseas trip
- Bonds pleads not guilty to lying in steroid probe
- Women's coaches issue protest for team event
- Luxury goods maker LVMH reports stable 2008 profit
- Woman guilty of killing husband, harming daughter
- Electrical system eyed in Chicago cathedral fire
- Campaign warns against reusing plastic syringes
- US Army reports big rise in suicides last month
- FIA head Mosley says F1 in biggest ever crisis
- Iconic Chicago church offers Mass despite fire
- US Justice Ginsburg has pancreatic cancer
- Nicaraguan cigar-maker weathers crisis with Obama
- Somali pirates make off with $3.2 million ransom
- Hamas negotiators stopped with suitcases of cash
- UK: Illegal immigrants detained at cocoa factory
- House arrest for NY lawyer in $400m fraud case
- Red Cross confirms release of 5th Colombia hostage
- A glance at major players in Iraqi elections
- Aretha records new version of inauguration song
- Ohio activist gets 22 years for Mich. campus arson
- Boxer Calzaghe retires after undefeated career
- Octuplet's mom discharged from California hospital
- Politkovskaya suspect says he was asked to lie
- Chivas missing 3 for match against Necaxa
- Bones bring US colonial times back to life
- Prodigal son Keane back for Spurs in Arsenal derby
- Mosley says US team interested in F1
- Boeing commercial jet orders tumble
- Citroen tries to capitalize on iconic DS car
- Tokyo bid says $4 billion already secured for 2016
- US eco-activist gets 22 years for university arson
- Transport company loses inmate on way to Philly
- Mammoth remains found at Calif. construction site
- Congressman aids American in Brazil custody fight
- Fla. doctor investigated in badly botched abortion
- Franken asks Minn. court to put him in Senate now
- Mammoth remains found in San Diego
- Luxury goods maker LVMH 2008 profit stagnates
- Putin rules out private bank nationalizations
- BlackBerry-maker settlement approved
- Sinking Missouri River threatens bridges
- Watchdog: US Treasury overpaid for bank stocks
- Wis. religious leader: No contest in corpse case
- Clinton regrets threat to close air base
- Winslet pragmatic about 6th Oscar try
- ATP-SA Tennis Open Results
- Argentine auto sales dive 39 pct for January
- Treasury prices up after rise in jobless claims
- Obama to hold prime-time news conference Monday
- Tsonga advances to SA Tennis Open quarterfinals
- Bankers under fire in countries besides US
- Rebel-held hostage flown to freedom in Colombia
- 2 arrests in US insider trading case
- Obama's pick for CIA chief says he wants answers
- Anglicans seek extended moratorium on gay bishops
- French foreign minister urges Gaza border be open
- Brazil to recycle refrigerators
- Ex-parking head accused of stealing from Pa. city
- 2008 champ Stakhovsky into Zagreb quarterfinals
- West Indies begin positively in pursuit of 318
- Tire, files examined in Arkansas car bombing case
- Child-welfare agency probes Ill. boy's hanging
- Greek government rejects call for early election
- Ants tricked into raising butterflies
- Robredo, Decoud reach Vina del Mar quarterfinals
- PR Police: Man ambushed tourist, slit her throat
- Transport company loses inmate on way to Philly
- GM to lay off 600 at northern Mexico plant
- Iraqi police: Mahdi Army member killed in shootout
- Spokesman says Central Asian air base is 'vital'
- Movie fictionalizes Canada's worst mass shooting
- Mexican peso strengthens after bank intervention
- Court hearing on inmate force-feeding continues
- Panetta: No extraordinary renditions to be allowed
- Croatia says it doesn't have files UN court wants
- 60-year-old woman gives birth to twins in Canada
- Panetta: Waterboarders should not be prosecuted
- Council moves to bar commercial fishing in Arctic
- Sarkozy promises new investment, tax cut measures
- Obama plans to name economic recovery board Friday
- Benjamin Button's house for sale in New Orleans
- Assets of parachuting money manager's wife frozen
- Arab nations appeal to UN to stop Israeli 'piracy'
- Jewish Museum building new home in Philadelphia
- Mich. `Extreme Makeover' family gets break on loan
- Sea level rise may be worse than expected
- Blue the hue of creativity? Red for detail?
- Key Bush Guantanamo advisers still on job
- Oil ends above $41 on stimulus hopes
- Feds charge 15 in Ohio with Katrina, Rita fraud
- Report: "Loud noise" preceded fatal chopper crash
- Geithner plans to unveil bailout plan Monday
- PSV trounces ADO 6-0 in Dutch league
- Official: Scheme at Iowa lab may have lasted years
- Judge rejects move to reinstate SAG leader
- Group: Most countries obstruct UN rights review
- News Corp. loses $6.4 billion in 2Q
- Network to change ads for Newark-based series
- Quebec separatists blast French president
- Domingo ready to reprise role from his youth
- US stocks jump as retail, tech stocks advance
- US Senate pushes on stimulus; Obama seeks action
- NY judge: Fed agency must expand ban on toy toxin
- Banks borrow more from Fed, investment firms less
- Exotic dancer set on fire outside LA nightclub
- Parker and gal pals plan more `Sex and the City'
- 3 arrests in US insider trading case
- AP NewsBreak: US officials arrest Rwandan teacher
- Sarkozy blisters traders, vows to cut bank bonuses
- Anglicans seek extended moratorium on gay bishops
- Ex-turkey farm workers indicted on abuse charges
- Ray Allen to replace Nelson in NBA All-Star game
- US LPGA moves Phoenix event to Papago
- Will Ferrell relives 8 years of George W. Bush
- Bank stocks rebound on hopes of accounting changes
- NYC's mysterious syrup smell tracked to New Jersey
- No evidence people shut trap on dead sea lions
- Zellweger parades around as Hasty Pudding honoree
- Turkey to send warships to Gulf of Aden
- Sweden nips Russia 4-3; Finland beats Czechs 5-3
- German, Tunisian sentenced in synagogue attack
- Reputed Chicago mob boss gets life in prison
- Jennifer Hudson, Jonas Bros to honor Neil Diamond
- FBI takes sudden new interest in `Tylenol Man'
- Miley Cyrus embroiled in another photo controversy
- Robredo, Decoud, Chela reach Vina del Mar quarters
- Swayze memoir coming out this fall
- TV network to devote show to hero pilot
- US Navy watches as Somali pirates nab $3.2 million
- Woman guilty of killing husband, harming daughter
- Barcelona beats Mallorca 2-0 in Spanish Copa
- Sarkozy condemns British Holocaust denier
- Gold prices advance as US stocks swing
- 5 men found bound, shot dead in northern Mexico
- Gayle, Sarwan lead positive West Indies reply
- Bank of America shares rebound after hitting low
- Mexico's America Movil: 4Q profits up 14.5 percent
- Grameen Bank founder Yunus scouts US expansion
- Veil about to be lifted on octuplets' mystery mom
- Md. prof accused of genocide in Rwanda arrested
- Daughter: Mother should `pay' in Mo. incest case
- Former Fla. reform school inmates sue the state
- Octuplet mom got more than $165K in disability
- National Australia Bank tips $714 M quarter profit
- Brazil to lend money to dollar-indebted companies
- Villegas opens with a 63 in bid for odd hat trick
- Wall Street Journal to cut 2 dozen newsroom jobs
- Peru's Credicorp says 4Q profit drops 85.7 percent
- Guyana air traffic controllers call off strike
- Brandeis ignites furor by considering selling art
- Patriots put franchise tag on QB Matt Cassel
- Bonds' judge may exclude positive tests
- Pentagon, media clash over control of information
- Etta James 'can't stand' Beyonce
- Man accused in Cape Verde torture jailed for fraud
- Bucks to trudge on without Bogut, Redd
- Controversial ex-CIA director named to spy panel
- Sri Lanka war near end, but ethnic tension remains
- Pentagon boosts spending on public relations
- Indiana crime victims alarmed by erroneous calls
- All the buzz: Pot scandal jolts Japan's sumo world
- NASCAR trying to survive economic downturn
- Billionaire NYC mayor won't cap campaign spending
- Analysis: Few details on US North Korea policy
- Obama makes another push for his stimulus
- Calif. state schools overhaul admissions policy
- Octuplets mom says she longed to escape loneliness
- Salvadoran presidential race becomes 2-way contest
- More sour economic reports for employment, retail
- Judges: Miami school board can ban book about Cuba
- Convent shuts after aiding generations of migrants
- Review: `He's Just Not That Into You'
- Activist: ships collide in Antarctic whaling clash
- Review: The force is weak with `Fanboys'
- Review: `Coraline' is visually dazzling but dull
- Review: Martin's `Panther 2' a declawed comedy
- Microsoft's Xbox Live remains essential
- Ship activists held by Israel return to Lebanon
- A year later, debut CD still keeps Lewis busy
- Domingo ready to reprise Met role from his youth
- Veteran actor Richard Jenkins shares Oscar's glow
- Grisham: `I've got the easiest life in the world!'
- Calif. agencies scramble to meet Friday furloughs
- Country's Jamey Johnson has 3 Grammy nominations
- Analysis: Republicans navigate tricky waters
- Lasting Grammy success for Corea-Burton duo
- CBS to devote entire morning show to hero pilot
- At 81, Charlie Louvin rides career resurgence
- Fitzgerald finds Hollywood success, finally
- Pat Green takes the long road, and waits for a hit
- Fact meets fantasy in Disney 'Small World' remake
- For some, 'American Idol' a second chance at fame
- Former Ohio GOP congressman looks to 2010 race
- Streisand talks 'Yentl,' new CD and politics
- Lil Wayne faces climb in getting best album trophy
- William H. Macy joins Mamet's 'Speed-the-Plow'
- Senate pushes on stimulus; Obama says time to act
- Mexican farmers tie 2 migration officials to trees
- Reputed Chicago mob boss gets life in prison
- Exotic dancer set on fire outside LA bar
- Mom of boy in hanging death may seek 2nd autopsy
- Chinese win pairs at 4 Continents
- Administration gearing up to slash nuclear arsenal
- USA Swimming suspends Phelps for 3 months
- Charges dropped in Gitmo terror trial
- Council moves to bar commercial fishing in Arctic
- SKorean court accepts Ssangyong Motor application
- Nacional advances to Copa Libertadores round two
- Obama govt gearing up to slash nuclear arsenal
- Landlords unaware tenants were victims of massacre
- Congress risks criticism over luxury retreat trips
- Feds urge light sentence for Stubblefield
- Pilot: 'sickening' feeling before NY river landing
- Obama asks Democrats to quickly pass stimulus plan
- Wildfire burns 2,000 acres of brush in Calif.
- US to give $16 million in drug aid to Guatemala
- Engineer's cell use reported before fatal LA crash
- Ticketmaster told not to direct buyers to reseller
- Senate struggles on stimulus in nighttime session
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Head of Chinese insurer arrested on bribery charge
- China ups drought emergency alarm to top level
- ANZ says 6 month profit to fall 15 pct on year
- Carlos Mencia pulled from Mardi Gras parade
- Man deported to Mexico on murder charges
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Japan Airlines posts loss for fiscal third quarter
- Brand out for season with shoulder injury
- Chrysler execs prod dealers to order more cars
- INSIDE WASHINGTON: Congress retreats, luxuriously
- Jolie visits camp for refugees from Myanmar
- Cramps founder and punk pioneer Lux Interior dies
- Bruins win fourth straight, down Senators
- Ex-Ill. gov's fundraiser faces new fraud charges
- Robredo reaches Vina del Mar quarterfinals
- Asian stocks rise amid US stimulus hopes
- Mexico orders arrest of ex-police official
- More rain forecast for Australia's wet north
- Consumer price index rises 1.59% in January
- China's Hu to talk energy on visit to Saudi Arabia
- Iraqi prime minister's bloc wins provincial vote
- Mexican migrant lawmaker dies from cancer
- Australia into final of Asia FedCup
- Moody's lowers rating on Toyota
- Watchdog: Treasury overpaid for bank stocks
- Biden pitches new US Afghanistan policy to allies
- Layoffs mount as recession drags on
- Lakers snap another Boston streak, win 110-109
- China's official data mask severity of slump
- Springer leaving as `America's Got Talent' host
- Senators seek bipartisan OK of stimulus package
- Venezuela behind on payments to oil contractors
- Flintoff goes for big price at IPL auction
- Central bank slashes Australia's growth forecasts
- HK sanctuary closed after bird dies of avian flu
- Pietersen and Flintoff fetch record prices
- Chavez: Officers arrested in alleged plot
- Composer Rahman has no regrets about 'Slumdog'
- Oracle beats TeamOrigin in regatta
- Mexican lawmaker, 'tomato king,' dies at 58
- Report: US, China must cooperate on climate change
- Polls show gap narrowing between Netanyahu, Livni
- Sri Lanka promises it will not endanger civilians
- Moscow uses US base as tool in wider negotiation
- China police take away citizens airing grievances
- Ginsburg's illness could lead to Obama appointment
- KMT candidate nomination to be decided via primary
- Bon Jovi returns to New Orleans for 2009 Jazz Fest
- Militants launch rocket, violating cease-fire
- Toyota sinks into quarterly loss
- US woman slain in Puerto Rico loved life at sea
- Obama meets with families of terror victims
- Toyota sinks into loss, forecasts more red ink
- Dutch painter recognized 335 years after death
- Backup goalie leads Hurricanes over Sharks
- US Olympic athletics coach Jordan dies
- Light plane forced to land in Australian harbor
- Aragua, Mazatlan to decide Caribbean Series
- Economics ministry proposes construction projects to create 5,000
- Toyota sees first annual net loss since 1950
- FedEx winds down Asian hub in the Philippines
- Swedish truck maker Volvo falls to 4Q loss
- Thai PM: No government funds for General Motors
- Sharp to cut 1,500 jobs, forecasts annual loss
- British Airways books 9-mth loss of 127 mln pounds
- SKorean court accepts Ssangyong protection appeal
- 2009 Indian Premier League player auction
- Pakistan: Riots erupt after Shiite mosque bombing
- Drivers rescued from cars as winter hits Britain
- First testimony heard in trial of US student
- Singapore Temasek taps former BHP boss as CEO
- EU, Russia in first major talks since gas cutoff
- Gates unleashes skeeters at technology conference
- UN chief meets with Iraqi prime minister
- Euro down against dollar, pound rises
- 2 Afghans face death over translation of Quran
- Israel deports activists from detained ship
- Judge ends Zimbabwean opposition treason case
- Police say foreign troops kill 6 Afghans in south
- More bad news for Australian banks and the economy
- Freed weapons ship still in Somali waters
- Campbell leads, Smith shoots 62 with 7 birdies
- President inaugurates `Tour Taiwan Year 2009'
- Prices higher on Taipei bourse
- BMW sales fall 5 percent in 2008
- Kaohsiung mayor to visit U.S. for World Games promotion
- Lawmaker demands Japan PM apologize over POW labor
- French trade gap widens almost 40 percent
- Australia, New Zealand into final of Asia FedCup
- Human rights worker denies receiving secrets
- Riot erupts in tussle over Malaysian state
- Sweden's Skanska posts 4Q loss, hurt by writedowns
- Japan shares rise on US economy hopes
- Russia allows transit of US military supplies
- Val Kilmer ponders run for NM governor in 2010
- At least 1 dead, 5 wounded in SoCal cafe shooting
- HK police charge man with murdering 2 sex workers
- MOFA vows to prioritize economic issues in conducting diplomacy
- Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish rebels northern Iraq
- Stockholm garbage collectors stage strike
- Iraq minister resigns over lack of aid for women
- Royal Bank of Scotland gets rid of 7 directors
- Norway strengthens economy stimulus plan
- Polls show gap narrowing between Netanyahu, Livni
- Price of liquefied petroleum gas to increase: CPC
- Prices higher on Taipei futures market
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Pakistan's A.Q. Khan says he is given more freedom
- Audi January sales down 29 percent
- Turkey probes Israel on war crimes in Gaza
- Furlough Fridays begin for Calif. state workers
- Taiwanese companies pledge against layoffs
- Kyrgyzstan says decision on US base closure final
- Kidnappers free hostage in southern Philippines
- EU, Russia in first major talks since gas cutoff
- It's off to new pasture for Nebraska horse
- British company liquidations soar in Q4 2008
- Weather satellite blasts off from SoCal coast
- Mitsubishi UFJ reports net loss for 9 months
- Julius Baer shares sink over 40 pct
- Kaohsiung mayor seeks central government subsidies for World Games
- Vonn leads downhill portion of super-combi
- China to begin work on Shanghai-Hangzhou rail link
- Queen Elizabeth II cancels foreign trip
- Octuplets mom once feared she could not give birth
- China shares rise, ending week 10 percent higher
- Austria: Cardinal defends "Katrina" bishop
- 2 dead, 5 wounded in SoCal cafe shooting
- US dollar mixed in Europe, gold down
- Kiwis bounce back after early Sevens loss
- Singapore's Temasek taps former BHP boss as CEO
- Key UK Baugur shareholdings in administration
- Russia's largest car maker halts production
- Taiwan students attend Chinese culture study camp in Shanghai
- Zimbabwe wants to beat ICC schedule on test return
- Queensland beats Central Coast 2-0
- Two Australian cricketers in altercation
- MOFA looking to establish offices in Sapporo, Istanbul
- Materazzi wins libel damages over Zidane headbutt
- Henson ruled out of Wales-Scotland 6 Nations game
- Croatia: drifter arrested for "mafia" killing
- French president tours nuclear reactor
- Softball federation opens European office
- Over 80% of workers interested in entrepreneurship: survey
- Philippines may resend workers to Iraq, Nigeria
- Reality show takes viewers into lives of 'Jockeys'
- European, Asian stocks rise amid US stimulus hopes
- Taipei city gets aid to expand help to the needy
- USOC rules out 2018 Winter Olympics bid
- HK stock index jumps 3.6 pct on China prospects
- Hermes reports 'robust' Christmas sales
- SAfrican president: Global crisis hits economy
- ABBA tribute band says it played for Putin
- Jan. applications for unemployment benefits exceed 70,000A
- Sebastien Bourdais stays with F1's Toro Rosso
- Anja Paerson curses her bad luck at worlds
- Protesters', whalers' ships collide in Antarctic
- AU imposes sanctions on Mauritanian officials
- German charged over attempted Iran deal
- Ellis, Mauro Bergamasco are scrumhalf rivals
- Bridge talks again bring Kinmen in spotlight
- Beckham putting performance before earnings
- Pique, Busquets selected for Spain to play England
- Robben back in Dutch team after proving fitness
- Visiting UN chief praises Iraqi progress
- Taiwan, Singapore to jointly train talent for casino business
- France to take decision soon on Areva investment
- English Channel race revived after 50-year absence
- Russian MiGs remain grounded
- Nigeria: 84 deaths from teething formula
- World Championship Men's Downhill Training Results
- Albrecht improving but not ready to be woken
- FTSE 100 up 33.8 points at 4,262.73
- Julius Baer shares slip over 20 percent
- Pakistan court says nuke scientist is free citizen
- Taiwan's opposition to assess President Ma on May 19: DPP chairwoman
- Iceland central bankers snub PM deadline
- Local museums to hold year-round 'Darwin Now Exhibition'
- UK University says sorry for excrement error
- Kvitova opens Fed Cup match against Suarez Navarro
- Canada lost 129,000 jobs last month
- French unions criticize Sarkozy's reform plans
- Stocks set for higher open ahead of jobs report
- German industrial production slumps in December
- Black Eyed Peas launch Grammy weekend with benefit
- Afghanistan, Iran, NATO focus of security meeting
- Offer on eBay leads to NJ guitar-theft suspects
- Dollar 3-month interbank lending rates unchanged
- Mauresmo to play Pennetta in Fed Cup 1st round
- Justice Ginsburg has pancreatic cancer surgery
- Mauresmo to face Pennetta in Fed Cup opener
- Netherlands reaches final of Punjab tournament
- Obama pushes for stimulus package
- In teeming camp, fears over Palestinian divisions
- 200 drivers rescued from cars in British snowstorm
- BMW says it avoids 2008 loss
- Brazil stocks extend positive streak to 4th day
- Campaign launched to save Barcelona's sad elephant
- Octuplets mom says she had 6 embryos implanted
- US employers slash 598K jobs in January
- Prices drop by 0.8 percent in January
- Afghans dispute 6 killed in US raid were militants
- Red Cross staff's kidnappers demand troop pullout
- Stock futures up as US sheds another 598K jobs
- Biogen Idec 4Q profit grew 3 pct
- Weyerhaeuser's 4Q loss exceeds $1 billion
- Zettel wins super-combi; Vonn splits gate
- Former Texas Instruments chairman dead at 86
- Jamaican investor arrested on fraud charges
- Girl Scouts sacrifice cookie cash for sick leader
- Mercedes-Benz January sales down 31 percent
- US Navy fuels freed weapons ship
- Pa. radio station fined for fake $1M giveaway
- World stocks rise on US stimulus hopes
- Gates unleashes mosquitoes at tech conference
- Biden heading to Germany for security conference
- MOTC approves first direct cross-strait cruise service
- Baugur's UK subsidiary in administration
- Scholar calls for law to protect coral reefs
- Jobless rate jumps to 7.6 percent, 598K jobs lost
- Campaign launched to save Barcelona's sad elephant
- Taiwan, Kazakhstan even on controversial Davis Cup opening day
- BofA CEO Lewis buys nearly $1 million more shares
- Official: 52 militants killed in NW Pakistan
- Commerce with China to be weak in first half: official
- Italian government intervenes in right-to-die case
- Pakistan confirms ODI series in UAE vs. Australia
- Polish company: Gazprom may boost gas deliveries
- Russia, EU spar over human rights
- Croatia checks for Legionnaires' in handball fans
- Bayern's Klose fit to play against Dortmund
- Reindeer herding Sami celebrate national day
- Portsmouth pair in Greece squad for Denmark game
- Biogen's 4Q profit grows as Icahn makes power play
- Taipei County to lure zoo visitors with free shuttle bus services
- Bank of England to buy commercial paper Feb 13
- Chagaev fit for comeback against Drumond
- SEC chief speeding penalty process for violations
- Groups call for probe into Somali civilian deaths
- Democratic leader sees progress on stimulus plan
- Key attendees at Munich Security Conference
- Poland cuts pensions for ex-communist officers
- Boonen wins Qatar, Cavendish takes 6th stage
- Slovak auto production seen falling by a quarter
- World stocks rise on stimulus hopes
- Biden warns of `perilous road' ahead
- CIA nominee Panetta: 'We've got to move forward'
- Afolabi is new opponent for Maccarinelli
- Japanese judge elected World Court's new president
- Oil falls drops below $40 on dismal jobs report
- Ferguson wary of West Ham threat
- China hammers dissent despite looming UN review
- Troicki beats 2008 champ Stakhovsky in Zagreb
- Caddie training camp latest strategy to fight unemployment
- The 2009 Taipei Camellia Flower Exhibition opens
- Ex-lawmaker's elections formally annulled over citizenship issue
- Ma brothers listed as defendants in laundering case
- January unemployment benefit applicants break 70,000 mark
- U.S. withdraws charges against last Guantanamo detainee facing trial
- Appointed officials urged to quit part-time teaching jobs
- Ma announces 'Tour Taiwan'
- Government set to increase contractors in public sector
- Commission nullifies election of Diane Lee
- German author dazzles readers at Taipei global book exhibition
- Taiwan, Singapore to jointly train talent for casino business
- Fan speaks on white elephants and the gondola
- DPP to assess Ma on May 19
- New MOFA offices
- Indonesia turns around Myanmar migrants decision
- Snow plunges Britain into chaos yet again
- Rules on Hong Kong journalists slammed
- 30,000 displaced in Darfur fighting: U.N.
- Teething drug kills children in Nigeria
- Cholera toll rises
- In John Updike's America, are we still running from responsibility?
- U.S. should cap lawyer fees while they're at it
- Riots rage as toll rises from Pakistan mosque blast
- Fires follow floods as wild weather hits Australia
- Kyrgyzstan says decision on U.S. base closure 'final'
- Turkey bombs Kurdish rebels in Iraq: report
- How a profiteer works one of world's worst economies
- From makeshift prison cell, 'Protest TV' tries to bring down Georgian leader
- Lil Wayne faces climb in getting best album trophy
- No shortage of pedigree in top U.S. dog show
- U.S. elementary school changes name to honor Barack Obama
- F. Scott Fitzgerald finds Hollywood success, finally
- Saving oceans and finding aliens make TED Prize wish list
- Octuplets mother leaves hospital
- Rubik presents his latest toy: the 360
- Recession pressures central banks; U.S. jobless claims soar
- Elpida says it needs as much as 45 billion yen
- Taiwan may weaken currency to help exporters, AU Optronics says
- West Europe's taxpayers exposed to East's loans
- RBS ousts 7 directors
- French 'rogue trader' blames bosses
- Taipei shares close up 2.48 percent
- Wall Street shakes off job losses, swings higher
- Dollar slightly lower ahead of U.S. jobs data
- Oil falls in Asian trade
- In struggling economy, job seekers turn to military
- USA Swimming suspends Phelps
- Caps' Ovechkin nets 200th NHL goal
- Safety in question after athletes' deaths
- Faddy injury blow for Scots
- Pakistan cricketers thrown out of IPL
- All-Star Allen
- Materazzi case
- Gambhir power
- Lakers win thriller to end Celtics streak
- Gayle, Sarwan star in England video horror
- British press hail retiring boxer Calzaghe
- Australia, New Zealand in Fed Cup Asia final
- Villegas vaults ahead to Buick Invitational lead
- CPC hikes petrol, diesel, LPG prices
- Taiwan government announces to create 330,000 jobs
- Taiwan KMT chair calls for party unity ahead of primary
- M.I.A. says Grammys could be labor intensive
- Israeli polls predict Netanyahu win in close race
- Iran: US must rethink policies for reconciliation
- China's official figures obscure sharp decline
- Christians post faith messages on London buses
- Analysis: Moscow uses base as tool in negotiation
- Sky extends control over Premier League rights
- Official: Police at 'dead end' in Ark. car bombing
- US OKs 1st drug from genetically altered animals
- Swiss vote on letting in Romanians, Bulgarians
- 2 federal agencies settle global warming lawsuit
- Clarkson apologizes for insulting UK leader
- UN moves to fix aging Geneva complex
- 4 Dominicans saved off Puerto Rico face US prison
- Bush overpaid banks in bailout, watchdog says
- Md. university issues alert after possible shot
- Poland: euro good but it might have to wait
- West Indies 94 behind England with 7 wickets left
- Ex-promoter faces contempt in US fraud case
- Atlanta hospital checking Legionnaire's cases
- France ending frigate mission off Gaza
- Italians win luge world doubles at Lake Placid
- Fla. doctor loses license after botched abortion
- No Henson but Wales confident of beating Scots
- Iran-bound cargo seized in Greece, official says
- Chiefs hire Todd Haley as coach
- US says release of AQ Khan would be regrettable
- Georgia: 27 Russian jets sent to Abkhazia
- So Phelps puffs: bad boy
- Saudi Arabia says only mosques allowed
- Video portrait of mankind on display in Paris
- Police say shot was fired toward Md. dorm window
- Moderates seek approval of US stimulus package
- Airbus cancellations top deliveries in January
- Sudanese government vows millions to Darfur town
- Winslet: love scenes 'part of this job'
- Dutch court closes pub for defying smoking ban
- Russia: Missile plans depend on US
- Hero pilot plans return to scene of near disaster
- FBI investigates DC letter with powder, dead fish
- Obama reverses Bush effort in US pollution case
- Prosecutors want charges against pilots restored
- Russia, EU spar over human rights
- Ferrer, Chardy reach SA Tennis Open semifinals
- Simpson forgets lyrics, fights tears at Mich. show
- Aristide allies, ex-rebel barred from Haiti vote
- First US face transplant patient leaves hospital
- Slain tourist told fiance she was 'going to die'
- Biden will set U.S. tone in first European trip
- Italy government battles over right-to-die case
- 'Phantom goat' nabbed in northern New Jersey
- TV deals in Cuba, Latin America for Worlds
- Sky extends control over Premier League rights
- US Rep. Davis seeks to be 1st black Ala. governor
- AP NewsBreak: Report: Megan's Law not a deterrent
- Panetta: No prosecution for CIA interrogators
- Venezuela's Jews fear more attacks
- Obama reverses Bush effort in pollution case
- Oil drops below $40 on dismal jobs report
- Iran: US must rethink policies for reconciliation
- SEC chief speeding penalty process for violations
- One of last 1906 SF quake survivors dies at 106
- Police: no sign of intentional Md. dorm shooting
- Furloughs begin for California state workers
- US not alone in seeing unemployment rate rise
- Motorists return $2K from motorcyclist's wallet
- US Rep. Davis seeks to be 1st black Ala. governor
- First US face transplant patient leaves hospital
- Downhill racers look for guiding light at worlds
- Franken in waiting: Says he's ready to join Senate
- Treasurys fall; 10-year yield back above 3 pct
- Jennifer Hudson to 'surprise duet' at Davis party
- White House: Candid with Russia when US disagrees
- Obama concerned about justice for terror suspects
- Tindall out of England's Six Nations opener
- Harvard to cut 50 endowment jobs
- Robredo beats Chela to make Chile semifinals
- California Medical Board probes octuplet birth
- Stem cell expert Jerry Yang dies
- Iraq fires Brazilian football coach
- Investors starting to snap up to riskier bonds
- Iraq: National Olympic Committee election date set
- 'Last Lecture' prof memorialized with fellowships
- Takahashi finalizes deal with Blue Jays
- Egypt Brotherhood: Arrests during Gaza march
- Senate leader optimistic about US stimulus bill
- 2 federal agencies settle global warming lawsuit
- New round of Confederate disputes hits statehouses
- Broad, Flintoff strike to stifle West Indies
- US unions press for vote on nominee
- Consumer credit falls more than expected in Dec.
- School bus collides with van in Ohio; 13 injured
- Capitals claim Staffan Kronwall off waivers
- Iraq: National Olympic Committee election date set
- AP CEO: Military emphasizes spin, new rules needed
- Christian Bale says rant 'inexcusable'
- Court vacates sentence of Filipino in spy case
- Mexican peso regains ground after bank action
- France ends probe into alleged rapes in Morocco
- White House wants details about released scientist
- Boss of escort biz tied to ex-NY gov gets 2 1/2 years
- Reports: Holocaust-doubting priest expelled
- Nazi find sheds light on Egypt's sensitive past
- Canada lost a record 129,000 jobs last month
- Neb. girl's convicted murderer sentenced to death
- Russia allows transit of US military supplies