英文新聞列表 English News List
- Mbeki says Darfur peace deal is possible soon
- Obama defends self against black critics
- Venezuela to host 2010 softball worlds
- Iraqi immigrant indicted in daughter's death
- NYC suspends medics accused of refusing to help
- Caribbean news briefs
- Coroner completes Brittany Murphy autopsy
- Browns owner: Holmgren to be team president
- Holmgren to join Browns as team president
- 'Invisible bracelet' for emergency health alerts?
- Report: Guinea massacre 'crime against humanity'
- US could pressure Myanmar with bank sanctions
- Friday, Dec. 25
- Venezuelan banker halted in Miami, seeks asylum
- Tuesday, Dec. 29
- 2 dogs police say fed on US owner find new home
- `Sesame Street' star Alaina Reed-Amini dead at 63
- BC-AP World Features Digest
- 2nd baby beluga born at Chicago aquarium in a week
- APNewsBreak: Yanks hit with $25.7M luxury tax
- Police arrest adult in US child shooting death
- Gas could be the cavalry in global warming fight
- Hollywood adds money, talent to made-for-Web shows
- Google's stock-option reset coup
- Cowboys trying to follow up big win over Saints
- NYRA: Cash flow crunch threatens Belmont Stakes
- Rights courts condemns Guatemala in 1982 massacre
- Oral Roberts remembered as charismatic leader
- Polanski dismissal rejected; misconduct alleged
- Records: Planes ordered, canceled in US wildfire
- Father: Utah man who inspired 'Rain Man' dies
- White House picks new cyber coordinator
- Father: US man who inspired 'Rain Man' dies
- Top 50 Concert Tours of Decade
- Citadel Broadcasting: court grants 1st-day motions
- Colombia to Chavez: Maybe 'spy plane' was Santa
- Investigators: Balloon boy parents acted alone
- Taiwan-China trade talks under way amid protests
- China blasts claim it 'hijacked' climate talks
- SKorea questions 7 NKoreans over intent to return
- China thanks Cambodia for expulsions
- Auto sales in rural markets boost China to No. 1
- 'Sesame Street' star Alaina Reed-Amini dead at 63
- FIFA Player of the Year
- FIFA Women's Player of the Year
- Foreign exchange rates
- FIFA World XI
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Chinese man gets 12 years for killing rare tiger
- Brodeur sets NHL shutout record, Devils win 4-0
- Venice festival honors Woo with lifetime award
- 2 Koreas to open modernized military hot lines
- Taiwan, China open new round of talks on economic issues
- Talk of the Day - News digest of local media - Tax talks break down
- Asia markets rise as deals boost confidence
- Beijing raises water prices to fight shortage
- Most of 47,000 Filipinos safe from raging volcano
- Oil hangs below $74 amid OPEC supply decision
- Gunmen kidnap Colombian governor, kill guard
- Talk of the Day - News digest of local media - Protests
- Giants stay in playoff hunt, beat Redskins 45-12
- Americans' views of health care steady this year
- Kings storm back from 35 down to beat Bulls 102-98
- Oar named in Australian squad
- Taiwan, China post offices cooperate to promote online shopping
- China regrets WTO ruling on movie, music imports
- NZ, Mexico to meet in March
- Obama health bill set for pre-Christmas vote
- French WWII babies shed shame, find German roots
- Investigators: Balloon boy parents acted alone
- Accused lizard smuggler pleads not guilty in LA
- Strict measures keep beef parts at bay, DOH asserts
- Carrie Underwood engaged to NHL player Mike Fisher
- Home sales likely rose again in November
- Sinochem cuts offer for Australian chemicals firm
- China Times: Hoping for More Rational Discussion
- 2 New Zealand farmers guilty on cow cruelty charge
- Recovery on track to strengthen at end of 2009
- Malaysia Muslims sour over revamped pork soup
- Caring for Washington's warriors away from home
- Lawyer: Fort Hood suspect prevented from praying
- Japan stocks rise to 8-week high on weaker yen
- Police: Bomb explodes in Pakistan's northwest
- Obama to meet with small and community bankers
- Police: Suicide bomber kills 2 in NW Pakistan
- Eurostar resumes service between Paris and London
- Taiwan negotiator brings up lack of Chinese action on past deals
- Legislators support putting off signing of cross-strait tax deal
- Eurostar resumes service between Paris and London
- Second Boeing 787 to fly on Tuesday
- Police: Suicide bomber kills 2 in NW Pakistan
- Young sailor Dekker flies back to the Netherlands
- OPEC likely to hold output steady
- Australian coal company bids for smaller rival
- Malaysia activists win gov't damages for detention
- China shares fall on policy uncertainty
- Traffic resumes at Frankfurt airport
- Oil hangs near $74 amid OPEC supply decision
- Moderate earthquake rattles Cyprus, no damage seen
- France urges mutual respect with China after spat
- United Daily News: Schizophrenic 'Pan-blue' Voters
- Police: Suicide bomber kills 3 in NW Pakistan
- EurAsia Golf launches new tournament in India
- UK regulator OKs Live Nation-Tickemaster merger
- Israel relays its response to Hamas swap offer
- Asian markets rise, Nikkei at 8-week high
- Taiwan's jobless rate falls in November
- Taiwan, China sign trade agreements amid protests
- Academia Sinica predicts economic growth of 4.73% next year
- China think tank worries about unrest
- Asian markets rise, Nikkei at 3-month high
- China says trial for condemned Briton was fair
- Japan stocks rise to 3-month high on weaker yen
- 8 Russian circus tigers, lioness die during travel
- Karzai to investigate cousin's killing
- Taiwan, China seal three agreements on cross-strait cooperation
- OPEC likely to hold output steady
- China denies aid package, Uighur expulsions linked
- Borodulina among first picked for Australia
- Israel gives response to Hamas prisoner swap offer
- Young sailor Dekker flies back to the Netherlands
- Share prices close higher on local bourse
- Italian soldiers to dig out Milan
- Japan sets May deadline to resolve US base dispute
- Euro drifts lower against dollar
- Dubai's main stock market to buy Nasdaq Dubai
- South Africa blasts Copenhagen failure
- Moody's downgrades Greece's credit rating
- Iran to resume trial of French academic Wednesday
- German consumer confidence slips again
- UK economy shrank 0.2 percent in Q3
- Liberty Time: People Shut Out
- Turkmenistan to resume gas supplies to Russia
- U.S. experts give assurance of beef safety
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Jefferson Fellowships accepting applications from journalists
- Medieval 'mourners' to leave France for US tour
- Innolux-Chi Mei-TPO merger plan clears Fair Trade Commission
- Ahmadinejad dismisses US deadline for nuke deal
- South Africa blasts Copenhagen failure
- Malaysia Airlines orders 15 new Airbus planes
- Auschwitz sign theft re-enacted for investigators
- Lithuanian panel: Authorities approved CIA prison
- UK economy shrank 0.2 percent in Q3
- Trescothick signs 3-year contract with Somerset
- Scotland rescinds Millar's Commonwealth doping ban
- Barcelona's Jeffren out up to 5 weeks to injury
- More young women in Taiwan starting own businesses: survey
- Ex-South Korean prime minister indicted
- Police say suicide bomber kills 3 in NW Pakistan
- Report: FBI probes hacker attack on Citigroup
- Moody's downgrades Greece's credit rating
- Malaysia Airlines to buy up to 25 new A330 planes
- Federer, SWilliams honored as ITF world champions
- Spanish lottery hands out more than $3 billion
- Taiwan's rival legislative caucuses to face showdown over beef issue
- Ministers: OPEC holds output steady
- World markets higher amid recovery hopes
- Indian political parties divided over climate deal
- Demjanjuk trial witness describes deportation
- Foundations complete on London 2012 handball arena
- Nepal's Maoists warn of indefinite general strike
- Guy Ritchie hopes hard work pays off with 'Holmes'
- Spanish lottery hands out more than $3 billion
- Ahmadinejad dismisses US deadline for nuke deal
- Suicide bomber kills 3 near NW Pakistan press club
- Calif. county considers toxic waste dump expansion
- UN: Eastern Chad attack shows insecurity higher
- Taichung residents cold-shoulder protests against China-Taiwan talks
- Prosecutor: Iran still investigating 3 Americans
- Iraq initials deal to develop southern oil field
- OPEC holds output steady
- Panel: Lithuanian security approved CIA prisons
- Stock futures point toward higher opening
- Auschwitz sign theft re-enacted for investigators
- Iceland's Christmas hit hard by money meltdown
- Negotiators see cross-strait talks on ECFA as urgent
- Turkmenistan to resume gas supplies to Russia
- Demjanjuk trial witness describes deportation
- Oil down to near $73 amid OPEC supply decision
- EU nations extend charges on Chinese shoes
- Scotiabank approved to expand Dubai operations
- Druids, pagans mark shortest day of year
- Ethiopia court sentences 5 to death over terrorism
- SKorea to repatriate 7 NKorean fishermen
- A third of Taiwan's firms to raise pay for workers in 2010: poll
- Taiwan decides not to tax gains on securities investment for now
- Senate starts early to vote on health care reform
- KMT challenges DPP to disclose data on its members' China investments
- War crimes court convicts 2 Bosnian Serbs
- Udinese fires coach Marino, hires De Biasi
- Pop singer named goodwill ambassador for Shanghai Expo Taipei Pavilion
- Singapore, EU agree to start trade pact talks
- Apple Daily: KMT throwback should retire
- MAC lauds results of cross-strait talks as fruitful
- Spanish airline is grounded
- Police: Body found in river missing American man
- Karzai orders investigation into cousin's slaying
- Prosecutor: Iran still investigating 3 Americans
- Georgia centenarian voter lauded by Obama dies
- US health care bill clears 2nd Senate hurdle
- State Street to buy Intesa business for $1.87B
- Egypt defends building barrier with Gaza
- Tax deal with China involves no sovereignty issue: premier
- Police: Body found in river missing American man
- Recovery not as strong as previously thought
- EU authorizes bailout for Austrian bank BAWAG
- AP Sportlight
- Ahmadinejad dismisses US deadline for nuclear deal
- ECFA, IPR will be covered in fifth cross-strait talks: MAC
- US recovery not as strong as previously thought
- Bulgarian footballers audited in tax probe
- German consumer confidence slips again
- Obama: Vacation plans contingent on health care
- Bode Miller to skip Bormio downhill
- Cyprus: Rise in illegal bird trapping alarming
- Serbia presents new findings on organ trafficking
- Van Persie's recovering from ankle surgery
- Bode Miller to skip Bormio downhill
- US growth downgrade weighs on world markets
- US professor among 5 sentenced to die in Ethiopia
- Prince William spends a night on the streets
- Amer Sports CEO Roger Talermo to quit
- Weeks of fighting Yemen rebels killed 73 Saudis
- Some Romanians nostalgic 20 years after communism
- November jobless rate drops, monthly wage increases in October
- Arrests at English, Welsh matches fall 2 percent
- Appeals verdict expected in Kercher murder
- Hungarian football federation president to resign
- Spain chooses World Cup base near Johannesburg
- Devon Energy to sell 3 Gulf projects for $1.3B
- Sunrise votes nudge US health care bill forward
- Stocks rise modestly in early trading
- Serbia formally applies to join European Union
- US teens to be arraigned on hate crime charge
- France: report on Guinea massacres 'overwhelming'
- Obama says he has unemployed relatives
- Reactor shutdown opens door to Russia plans
- Stocks rise modestly after GDP revision
- Masked gunmen rob armored truck in Puerto Rico
- Taiwanese consumers shows high confidence in stock market: survey
- France confident of finding Air France black boxes
- US teen reaches plea deal in Facebook sex scam
- Linde nabs deals in Russia
- Canadian court refuses to hear women jumper's case
- November home sales soar 7.4 percent
- English priest says shoplifting OK at times
- Gadhafi's son seeks damages from Swiss newspaper
- Serena Williams is 2009 AP Female Athlete of Year
- Pakistani court orders 2 men's noses, ears cut off
- Colombian rebels blamed for governor's abduction
- Female ski jumpers lose final bid to compete
- Stocks rise after housing data
- Prince William spends night on London streets
- US homes data cheers world markets
- Stocks rise for 3rd day after jump in home sales
- Ruling expected on US man's Brazil custody fight
- Court: Bosnia discriminates against Jews and Roma
- Senate votes nudge health care bill forward
- German federation suspends assistant referee
- Hualien magistrate's appointment of deputy invalid: MOI
- White House prods Iran over nuclear deadline
- Rights group: Kyrgyz journalist killed
- EU to probe WestLB 'bad bank'
- Taylor Swift, Beyonce among Grammy performers
- Kidnapping suspected arrested in Mauritania
- English priest says shoplifting OK at times
- DPP blames MAC, SEF for failing to ink tax deal with China
- France confident of finding Air France black boxes
- German federation suspends assistant referee
- `Survivor' winner: Quitting job for show a gamble
- Kidnapping suspect arrested in Mauritania
- Pitcher Javy Vazquez sent to Yankees for Cabrera
- Young sailor Dekker's dreams dashed
- Rolling Stone's Wood gets British police warning
- US lawmakers condemn anti-gay Uganda legislation
- British economy still limping
- Lawmaker urges NATO to consider arms for Georgia
- Court: Bosnia discriminates against Jews and Roma
- 7 dead after Brazilian boat capsizes in Amazon
- OPEC opts to hold output steady
- Sevilla: Fabiano out until mid-January at least
- Female ski jumpers lose final bid to compete
- Serbia formally applies to join European Union
- Iran: Border spat with Iraq was misunderstanding
- Dollar gains on eurozone gov't debt levels
- US wants conditions on immunity for American, BA
- Compensation approved for victims of 1968 invasion
- Suicide bombing kills 3 at NW Pakistan press club
- Rolling Stone's Wood gets British police warning
- Lawmaker plans bill to ban all-encompassing veil
- Gunmen kill family of Mexican drug war hero
- EU: Pressure on US over stronger climate accord
- Lloyds to pay $217 million in Treasury settlement
- KMT, CCP hit gas pedal for 'one China' market
- Taiwan and PRC envoys launch push for ECFA
- Suicide bomber kills 3 near NW Pakistan press club
- Think tank predicts 4.73% growth in 2010 after 2.46% contraction
- Olympic chief elected despite clash
- Doctor to sue CDC over child's death after H1N1 vaccination
- Lawmakers support tax talk postponed
- Taiwan's firms to raise pay in 2010
- Online shopping
- Sherlock Holmes in Formosa: a short history of detective fiction writing in Taiwan
- U.S. experts reassure beef safety
- Listen to a river and discover your humanity
- More young women in Taiwan are starting their own businesses
- Strict measures keep beef parts at bay: DOH
- Fellowship accepts journalists
- Mexico City legalizes same-sex marriage, adoption
- Most of 47,000 Filipinos safe from raging volcano
- China says trial for condemned Briton for drug smuggling was fair
- 8 Russian circus tigers, lioness die during a 20-hour journey
- Terror trials will pose tough questions about Islam
- KMT, CCP hit gas pedal for 'one China' market
- Eurostar resumes Paris and London services
- France urges mutual respect with China after spat
- White House picks new cyber coordinator
- Suicide bomber kills two in NW Pakistan: police
- Hollywood adds money, talent to made-for-Web shows
- U.S. expert: 'Too late' to save northern white rhino
- Sawyer, a veteran TV newscaster, begins at ABC's 'World News'
- 5 things for you to know before AMC's 'White Christmas' holiday marathon
- Murphy autopsy complete
- I don't eat squirrels: Britney
- John Woo honored with lifetime award
- Utah-based Kim Peek who inspired 'Rain Man' died at 58
- British rock star Peter Doherty re-arrested after avoiding prison term
- 'Sesame Street' TV actress Alaina Reed-Amini died at the age of 63
- California court rejects Oscar-winner Polanski sex case appeal
- Ford offers buyouts to unionized U.S. workers
- London Stock Exchange buys rival Turquoise
- Dubai World to reach an agreement with creditors
- U.S. retailers to save Christmas sales after storm
- China 'regrets' WTO decision on film and music trade
- Latvian court overturns pension cuts and threats to bailout
- Saab hopeful after deadline removed
- Baltic gas pipeline
- GENEVA Spain's Air Comet
- Kentucky Fried Chicken presents new egg tarts
- Hotel Kuva Chateau hosts Christmas Eve activities
- Mercer launches M&A HR issues
- Avalue introduces mini-ITX motherboards
- 'SIA Mobile' provides you more services
- CAL inaugurates jet engine test cell facility
- Taiwan shares close up 0.88 percent
- Holiday optimism lifts U.S. stocks market
- Asia markets rise as deals boost confidence
- Oil hangs below US$74 amid OPEC decision
- U.S. dollar gains on yen in Asian trade
- Sleeping Bear park is home to stunning views of Lake Michigan
- Tendulkar, Jadeja shape India victory over Sri Lanka
- Desperate Poland scouts the globe's diaspora for a star
- South Africa seeks next black pearl after Ntini
- Mancini sets City's sights on Premier League title
- Nakamura ponders future on Spain bench
- Bulls losses after 35 points lead
- Bryant wills Lakers to another championship
- Shaq's back a winner as LeBron lifts Cavs past Suns
- News digest of local media - Fu's controversy
- LEGENDARY DESIGNER
- Taiwan County Chief withdraws appointment wife after sanctions
- China envoy dogged by protesters on sightseeing trips in Taiwan
- Taiwan Green Party calls for open debate on canceled Su-Hua Freeway
- Austria: (EURO)20 million for Jewish cemeteries
- Austria: euro20 million for Jewish cemeteries
- AP source: Vazquez sent to Yankees for Cabrera
- Appeals court upholds conviction in Kercher murder
- Brazil lowers 2009 GDP growth estimate to 0.2 pct
- Officials: House Democrat will switch parties
- British soldier killed in southern Afghanistan
- China expands Internet controls
- Police react to unruly crowd at Delta terminal
- Energy prices heading downward for the holiday
- Landon Donovan gets work permit to join Everton
- Sunderland's Turner gets 4-match red card ban
- Hong Kong democracy activists take a gamble
- Recovery likely strengthening after weaker 3Q
- Obama: No vacation until Senate passes health bill
- US centenarian voter lauded by Obama dies at 107
- Mescheriakov latest to transfer out of Georgetown
- FBI assisted authorities in Jackson probes
- Real Madrid signs NBA player Marko Jaric
- Reports: Russia's 2009 arms sales to top $8.5B
- US activist agrees to community service, not jail
- Dominica opposition shuns election, seeks boycott
- Gehry-designed theater set for 2012 opening in NY
- Vancouver organizers launch ticket resale site
- Rage Against the Machine humbles Simon Cowell
- Police react to unruly crowd at Delta JFK terminal
- Gunmen kill family of Mexican drug war hero
- Terrorist attack feared after Jackson arrest
- Eurostar races to get passengers home for holidays
- Austria: (EURO)20 million for Jewish cemeteries
- Obama: Big opportunities for businesses to grow
- Austria: euro20 million for Jewish cemeteries
- Soldiers dig out Milan as snow hits Italy
- Nuremberg hires former Hannover coach Hecking
- Police: Foreigner behind Auschwitz sign theft
- Ricky Gervais headed to HBO in an animated series
- Coroner looking into Brittany Murphy leak
- Experts: NY dog is 1st in nation with swine flu
- Jackson Martinez voted Colombia player of the year
- Reactor shutdown opens door to Russian plans
- Belgium sues Switzerland at World Court
- Taylor Swift, Beyonce among Grammy performers
- Giuliani not running for NY Senate or governor
- Court: Microsoft violated patent, can't sell Word
- Dutch police shoot 4 escaped reindeer dead
- Megan Mullally returns to B'way in 'Lips Together'
- Cuba lets cardinal give X-mas message on state TV
- Some Romanians nostalgic 20 years after communism
- Judge rejects `necessity defense' in abortion case
- Vazquez sent to Yankees for Cabrera
- Spill occurs at Prudhoe Bay oil field
- Turkey ready to mediate in Israel-Syria talks
- Coroner looking into leak of Brittany Murphy info
- A little prank on the British Open-winning caddie
- US general: no court-martial for pregnant soldiers
- Oil turns positive after OPEC meeting
- Canadian nuclear company strikes deal with Japan
- Court bans sale of Word; Microsoft has fix ready
- Ipswich defender Smith to play for New Zealand
- Experts: NY dog is 1st in US with swine flu
- Woman held in Hawaii after Michelle Obama threat
- France: War possible in Guinea if Camara returns
- Drug sting nets 56 of 67 suspects in Puerto Rico
- Lloyds agrees to settlement on financial sanctions
- Fiat CEO wants to push car production to 1 million
- US man wins ride in George Washington's boat
- Mozambican opposition leader blasts ruling party
- Officials: House Democrat will switch parties
- Israel passes demands in prisoner swap to Hamas
- US vets wait for tuition payments
- US vets wait for tuition payments
- Madagascar police use tear gas against protesters
- Madagascar police use tear gas against protesters
- First lady reads Christmas classic to sick kids
- First lady reads Christmas classic to sick kids
- FBI helped US officials in 1993 Jackson probe
- FBI helped US officials in 1993 Jackson probe
- Jamaican skier qualifies for Olympics
- US general: No court-martial for pregnant soldiers
- Man gets life sentence for killing Toronto teen
- US pedophile in jail after extradition from Israel
- Venezuela: US should turn over wanted banker
- Second Boeing 787 plane takes an hour test flight
- Barred Chinese activist camps out in Tokyo airport
- Egyptian court upholds 4 years jailing of blogger
- Obama to get `sports stuff' for Christmas
- US priest wins $100,000 for church in poker game
- Randy, Evi Quaid plead not guilty in fraud case
- Devon heads back to shore with $1.3B Gulf sale
- 2 Puerto Rican cops sentenced in beating death
- East Coast snowstorm took toll on holiday sales
- US freezing assets of Iraq-based insurgent group
- Mexican official killed in drug-plagued state
- Police scatter protesters in Madagascar capital
- US execs delivered message to North Korea
- Disney credit rating affirmed but outlook negative
- Randy Quaid pleads not guilty in fraud case
- Visually impaired skier nears Olympic spot
- Ex-mountain bike champ admits role in US drug ring
- US teens plead not guilty to hate crime charge
- Santa packs heat, robs Nashville bank at gunpoint
- Treasurys continue to fall on signs of recovery
- French Football Results
- Canada playing Jamaica in friendly next month
- Report: Weapons flight heading to Iran
- Karzai orders investigation into cousin's slaying
- Woman held in Hawaii after Michelle Obama threat
- Vatican paper says 'The Simpsons' are okely dokely
- Lens beats Saint-Etienne 1-0 in French league
- France to compensate nuclear test victims
- British priest: Shoplifting by poor sometimes OK
- Cruyff's coaching return brings win over Argentina
- Gold retreats as dollar rises; Crude oil gains
- Slaying of drug war hero's family shocks Mexico
- Gehry to design arts center in NY theater district
- Dismissal sought in Stanford document shred case
- Brittany Murphy had several movies in the works
- Hollywood's domestic box office tops $10 billion
- Craft with 3 astronauts docks at space station
- Report says 225,000 Haiti children work as slaves
- Ship carrying 3 astronauts docks at space station
- Second Boeing 787 test plane takes to skies
- Brazil: Boy ordered returned to US dad's custody
- Abducted Colombian state governor found dead
- Brother of Sinn Fein chief faces sex-abuse charges
- Tiger dwarfs plenty of '09 memories
- AP Interview: Rice says NKorea is feeling pressure
- Brazil: Boy ordered returned to US dad's custody
- Report says 225,000 Haiti children work as slaves
- SCLC leadership removed amid mismanagement claims
- USVI jury deadlocks in police corruption case
- Wednesday, December 30
- Geithner: There will be no 'second wave' crisis
- Abducted Colombian state governor found dead
- Spain extends coach Del Bosque contract thru 2012
- Bride marries arriving groom at Texas airport
- Puerto Rico OKs one lowest drunk-driving limits
- Pacquiao-Mayweather fight in jeopardy
- Report: Schumacher agrees to drive for Mercedes
- Nasal swine flu vaccine recalled over potency
- New spat arises between America's Cup rivals
- Immigrant widowed in NY ferry crash gets residency
- Yellowstone bison conservation program on hold
- Gunmen fire at Mexican eatery with US mayor inside
- No peeking: Obama getting Christmas 'sports stuff'
- Diplomats try to attend China dissident's trial
- 'Mister Ed' actress Connie Hines dies at age 79
- Two-legged dog gives hope to disabled Army vets
- Legal loophole lets mentally ill juveniles go free
- Veterans and shelter animals meet with Pets2Vets
- 50 things that changed people's lives in a decade
- Proving Santa's existence in a New York City bar
- Katrina a natural disaster, made worse by man
- Bill Cosby named Marian Anderson Award winner
- Venezuela imposes energy rationing measures
- Cop to nude cyclists in New Zealand: Wear helmets
- Disregard BC-ML--Iran
- Atlanta rapper T.I. released from Arkansas prison
- New government rules affect cable TV in Venezuela
- Diplomats kept away from China dissident's trial
- AP Interview: Rice says NKorea is feeling pressure
- Dems, White House predict success on health care
- Pacquiao-Mayweather fight in jeopardy
- Cher auctions Hawaii home; estimate at $8M to $12M
- AP Interview: Court can probe Guinea massacre
- China executes another gang boss in crackdown
- APNewsBreak: LA monsignor called before grand jury
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Bond quits test cricket, hopes to continue ODIs
- SKorea repatriates 7 NKorean fishermen
- Ecuador suspends opposition TV station for 3 days
- Holiday storm could snarl travel in western US
- Rio Tinto accepts $2B Amcor offer for Alcan
- China hits European steel with anti-dumping duty
- Foreign exchange rates
- AP Interview: Court can probe Guinea massacre
- New Zealand economy grows at snail pace in Q3
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Senate passes trade bill stalled by custody fight
- Two countries ratify cluster bomb ban convention
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Oil holds above $74 after OPEC output unchanged
- Celtics fight back to down Pacers
- Arnold Stang, actor known for nerdy roles, dies
- Vietnam charges human rights lawyer
- Indian super-compact car market overtakes Japan
- Blackberry users struggle with e-mail outage
- Feds address concerns about safety of Ill. prison
- Fan convicted in NYC of harassing Ashanti's mother
- Talk of the Day - News digest of local media - H1N1 flu shots
- China negotiator: Taiwan trade pact "long process"
- Players concerned about Australian pitches
- Formosan sika deer to find new home in Shandong
- Brother-in-law says verdict for Liu will be Friday
- Asian markets rise on stronger US housing starts
- Japan's emperor celebrates 76th birthday
- Afghan police: Baghlan councilman killed
- Singapore consumer prices fall for eighth month
- China negotiator: Taiwan trade pact "long process"
- Flight misses Jamaica runway; no injuries reported
- BYU beats Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl
- Brother-in-law says verdict for Liu will be Friday
- Plane overshoots Jamaica runway; no death reports
- UN expected to approve sanctions on Eritrea
- Filipino troops try to keep volcano evacuees safe
- President urges civil servants to upgrade communication skills
- Buildings destroyed in Australia wildfire
- Japanese whalers clash with militant activists
- Apple Daily: Wasted taxpayer money
- Weapons-carrying plane headed for Sri Lanka
- US plane overshoots Jamaica runway; dozens hurt
- Afghan gov't: Member of parliament killed
- Sharks edge Blackhawks to top NHL West
- China's negotiator draws protests as he visits Miaoli
- Deadly abduction _ Colombia's rebels still threat
- Blazers finish hard to beat Mavericks
- Bus overturns on icy road in England, 2 dead
- Oldest captive gorilla turns 53 at Ohio zoo
- Yellowstone bison conservation program in limbo
- Pakistan Taliban say fighters going to Afghanistan
- Police: US pediatrician sexually abused patients
- Court clears Australia's Fortescue of deception
- November new home sales seen rising 2.3 percent
- Plane overshoots Jamaica runway; more than 40 hurt
- 'Mister Ed' actress Connie Hines dies at age 78
- Dollar steady against euro amid US economic cheer
- Reports: Aerosmith's Tyler enters rehab
- Teresa Heinz says she's fighting breast cancer
- Singapore consumer prices fall for eighth month
- Louisiana rice may rival Thai jasmine grain in US
- Verdict for Chinese dissident due Friday
- World markets rise on stronger US housing sales
- Senate pushes toward passage of health bill
- Oil rises to near $75 amid US crude supplies fall
- Bethlehem gets first Christmas rock concert
- China shares rebound after hitting a 7-week low
- Failed tax agreement not bad for Taiwan: experts
- UK: 2 die in bus accident as icy conditions linger
- Cross-strait pacts beneficial to people: premier
- Storm plods through West, Midwest
- Iraqi police: Bomb targets church in Mosul
- US: Arms talks with Russia to drag into 2010
- Taiwan subsidiaries of Chinese firms to enjoy tax incentives: MOEA
- Dutch court mulls removing young sailor from home
- Novartis to buy US firm Corthera for $120 mln
- Russia: 2003 arrest of tycoon's partner illegal
- Mercedes to announce 2nd driver for 2010
- Iraqi Kurd gas victims sue Dutchman for damages
- Singapore deflation eases amid economic recovery
- Swedish Christmas straw goat burns again
- HRW urges Afghans to investigate prison death
- US: Arms talks with Russia to drag into 2010
- Report: China plans reserve for rare earths
- Balloon Boy parents face sentencing in Colorado
- Renewed Lebanese drug trade hikes Mideast tensions
- Share prices rise above 7,900 on local bourse
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Weapons-carrying cargo plane headed for Sri Lanka
- Dundee United wants SFA to complete Levein deal
- Man United 'Busby Babe' Albert Scanlon dies at 74
- United Daily News: Roses and thorns
- Bank of England unanimous on rate call
- Afghan member of parliament killed by police
- Taiwan should develop yachting services: CEPD
- Schumacher to return to F1 with Mercedes
- A sexy Dr. Watson? Jude Law says it's elementary
- James Cameron: China should let more movies in
- UK banks say consumers paying card debt
- China, India, South Africa vital for climate deal
- Vatican defends move on wartime pope
- Ford expects Volvo deal with Geely in Q1
- World markets up again on US economic hopes
- Afghan member of parliament gunned down by police
- China central bank says recovery still weak
- Zurich's SMI index returns to Oct. 2008 levels
- Ford expects Volvo deal with Geely in Q1
- Swedish Christmas straw goat burns again
- Taiwan's Chou, Lin enjoy action scenes
- Russia: 2003 arrest of tycoon's partner illegal
- Boy George denied chance to appear on reality TV
- US judge: Runaway convert can avoid Muslim parents
- Hualien magistrate backs down over appointment of `ex-wife' as deputy
- DOH seeks obligatory autopsies after alleged vaccine death
- Report: Police, protesters clash in southern Iran
- Schumacher to return to F1 with Mercedes
- Karzai visits wounded Afghan policemen, soldiers
- Hamas: Mediator in prisoner swap enters Gaza
- Italy drops plans for Internet crackdown
- People urged to receive H1N1 immunization
- Russian court: arrest of tycoon's partner illegal
- Taiwan has difficulty playing a role in TPP process: scholars
- UK's Gordon Brown to testify before Iraq inquiry
- UK: Charges against more lawmakers possible
- Frozen lake leads to tragedy for California family
- Levein leaves Dundee United to be Scotland coach
- Russian Orthodox Church embraces gays
- Oil rises to near $75 amid US crude supplies fall
- Swiss give banking info to Germany in Siemens case
- F1 championship gets boost from Schumacher return
- US, Israel to help on Cyprus leader's corpse theft
- Stock futures point to 4th straight day of gains
- Economic Daily News: Protests make sense
- Ceausescu's son: Romania divided yrs after revolt
- Bin Laden daughter hides in Saudi embassy in Iran
- German court orders ex-leftist terrorist released
- Shutting out U.S. beef will impact relations: MOEA
- Geithner: Job growth should resume by springtime
- French academic attends hearing in Iran
- Michael Schumacher Career Box
- UK soldier killed by explosive in Afghanistan
- Taiwan plans second phase of deregulation on Chinese investment
- Report: Police, protesters clash in southern Iran
- Vatican defends move on World War II-era pope
- Poland keeps key interest rate at 3.5 percent
- Nepal's Maoists end protests at parliament
- Storm snarls holiday travel in West, Midwest
- Buffett's company continues cutting Moody's stake
- Tibetan official Ngapoi Ngawang Jigme dies at 99
- Somali militants enforce Taliban-style dress code
- Group blasts UNESCO over Equatorial Guinea link
- Incomes and spending post solid gains in November
- Ford expects Volvo deal with China's Geely
- Group blasts UNESCO over Equatorial Guinea link
- Greece to pass austerity budget amid debt crisis
- 6 killed in iron-ore mine blast in Russia
- US dad hopeful of obtaining son in Brazil
- SEF head calls for more Chinese investment in Taiwan
- Steven Tyler in rehab for painkiller addiction
- Keelung harbor passengers to reach a record 384,000 in 2009
- World Bank to fund fix of Sarajevo sewage system
- Alinghi blasts BMW Oracle in mock Christmas card
- Schumacher's legacy at stake with F1 return
- Taiwan urged to learn from Japan, Korea to lure foreign students
- Romanian government approved by Parliament
- Liberty Times: Dead-end Bridge
- Muslims slam UK pledge to reform war crimes law
- Secret Santa gives $100 to 100 shoppers in Maine
- AP Sportlight
- US fund manager settles 4 of 18 underage sex suits
- November export orders rise 37 percent year-on-year
- BlackBerry e-mail restored for some after outage
- Stocks up for 4th straight day on signs of growth
- Iraqi police: Gunmen storm checkpoint, kill 4
- Guinea's military celebrates 1 year of power
- Lebanon: Suspect detained in Syria bus shooting
- Green Island to be developed as all-season tourist resort
- UN climate chief urges avoiding blame over summit
- Italian car maker moves ahead with Serbia deal
- Mediator in prisoner swap meets with Hamas in Gaza
- Zimbabwe's rivals getting along
- Winter storm snarls travel in West, Midwest
- EU official in Georgia: Russia violates peace deal
- Russian church: Homosexuality is personal choice
- Syria: 43 likely died in ship sinking near Lebanon
- November new home sales sink 11 percent
- Sentence in killing of Montenegro editor reduced
- Work suspended at US weapons incinerator
- Muslims slam UK pledge to reform war crimes law
- Zimbabwe's rivals getting along
- Incomes and spending post gains for November
- oliceman injured; six protesters detained
- Auto industry shines as November industrial production rises
- Bomb targeting historic church in Iraq kills 2
- ECB seeks transparency for mortgage bonds
- Watchdog faults US anti-drug effort in Afghanistan
- US officials headed to Jamaica aircraft crash site
- Ohio mom calls cops on her shoplifting 6-year-old
- US housing data tempers optimism in world markets
- Samsung settles patent dispute with Kodak
- Stocks giving up gains after weak home sale data
- UN approves tough sanctions on Eritrea
- EU official in Georgia: Russia violates peace deal
- Manchester United striker Diouf gets work permit
- Baala to get 1,500 bronze after medal reallocation
- Stocks give up early gains as new home sales drop
- Steroids' shadow is Sports Story of the Year in US
- Scotland ends season with 2-test tour to Argentina
- Zimbabwe rivals getting along, but no breakthrough
- Ohio mom calls police on shoplifting 6-year-old
- Arsenal, Hull charged following mass confrontation
- 2nd Irish bishop quitting over Dublin abuse report
- Gov't agencies seek to allay public concerns over cross-strait pacts
- Low voltage halts Amtrak trains in and out of NY
- Poland earmarks more money for Auschwitz security
- Ex-Malawi president retires from politics
- Winter storm snarls travel in West, central US
- Russian author Grigory Baklanov dies at 86
- Oil rises above $76 amid US crude stocks fall
- Prosecutor seeks maximum sentence for balloon dad
- Czech military to get 90 Iveco armored vehicles
- BlackBerry users beset by second outage in a week
- Eldest son says Ceausescu fooled by advisers
- US dad hopes to regain custody of son in Brazil
- Bombs target Iraqi Christians, Shiites
- Balloon boy father apologizes, chokes back tears
- DPJ should not bow to PRC pressure
- Googling Santa: Looking for truth in a world where people believe almost anything
- The Northern Marianas are an excellent travel destination
- Lakers hold off Thunder for 5th straight win
- Roy, Aldridge send Trail Blazers past Mavericks
- Landry leads Rockets past Clippers
- Pro-green protesters dog Chen on sightseeing trips
- Filipino police try to keep active volcano evacuees safe
- Tsai urges president to press Chinese envoy on PRC dissident trial
- Taiwan unveils Asia's biggest solar power plant
- Hualien County Chief withdraws appointment of wife after sanctions
- Taiwan yachting services
- Formosan sika deer
- DOH seeks obligatory autopsies after alleged A(H1N1) vaccine death
- Green Party calls for open debate on Su-Hua Freeway
- Taiwan rolls out US$62m baseball revival plan
- Philanthropist Li makes big donations to disadvantaged groups
- Storm plods through West, Midwest
- Plane overshoots Jamaica runway; more than 40 hurt
- Brazil's chief justice: Boy ordered returned to U.S. father's custody
- Arms talks with Russia to drag
- Bomb targets church
- Googling Santa: In a world where people believe almost anything
- Verdict for Chinese dissident due tomorrow
- Deadly abduction - Colombia's rebels still threat
- Arrest of tycoon's partner illegal
- Straw goat burns
- 2 die in bus accident
- French WWII babies shed shame, find German roots
- Gehry to design arts center in NY theater district
- Rolling Stone guitarist cautioned after attacking ex-lover, says police
- George Stephanopoulos, the right man for the wrong job?
- Vatican paper: 'The Simpsons' are okely dokely
- Bethlehem gets first Christmas rock concert
- Bollywood looks to Khan to end 2009 on a high
- Guy Ritchie hopes hard work pays off with 'Sherlock Holmes'
- FBI releases pages of Michael Jackson files
- U.S. says copyright piracy in China still 'unacceptably high'
- New Zealand economy grows 0.2 pct
- India tightens tourist visa rules
- China steps up reform of pension system
- Philippine imports drop 16.8 percent
- Controlling the TV with a simple wave of the hand
- Oil-rich Angola in the international spotlight
- Boeing completes second 787 flight
- Chavez announces new discount 'socialist' stores
- German import prices gain
- Fiat to boost output
- Lockheed contract
- Freshfields Resort presents Xmas tree of LED bulbs
- TVE chooses Thomson Reuters solutions for its research needs
- X-Fest targets 10 Asian cities
- SMEA announces winners of contest
- Macau Ignite Media Group lays out vision for Macau
- Taiwan shares close up 0.58 percent
- Housing data helps Wall Street extend holiday cheer
- U.S. dollar limps in Asian trade
- Oil up in Asia
- Asian markets rise on stronger U.S. housing starts
- The Northern Marianas are an excellent travel destination
- The great 'comebacks': Muhammad Ali to Michael Jordan
- Armstrong pulls the strings, but Contador the king
- Federer, Serena named ITF World Champs
- Drug test issue could doom Pacquiao
- Lakers hold off Thunder for 5th straight win
- Roy, Aldridge send Trail Blazers past Mavericks
- Landry leads Rockets past Clippers
- Elephants, guests see solace in US Ozark Mountains
- News digest of local media - Clashes
- Matsusaka dubbed as "Pooh"
- China envoy visits Taiwan's Nantou County after clash outside hotel
- Taiwan ex-President Chen Shui-bian indicted over financial reform
- Ex-President Carter offers apology to Jews
- Venice flooded as Italy's bad weather continues
- Amy Winehouse charged in alleged theater assault
- UN wants Congo review before UN force reduction
- Northeast train problems strand holiday travelers
- US criticizes Sudan parliament on referendum law
- Reindeer dung ornaments net US zoo $20,000
- 2nd Irish bishop quitting over Dublin abuse report
- Balloon boy dad gets jail time, strict probation
- Captain of famed Exodus refugee ship dies at 86
- Power restored on Amtrak lines after 3-hour outage
- Diplomats shut out of Chinese dissident's trial
- Pakistan Taliban: Our fighters head to Afghan war
- Dutch court: Runaway sailor can stay with father
- Dollar drops as home sales, spending data weak
- US mom calls cops on her shoplifting 6-year-old
- Poland earmarks more money for Auschwitz security
- Elated US Senate Dems ready to pass health care
- Judge rejects mandatory condoms on LA porn sets
- Nestle temporarily closes Zimbabwe production site
- AP INTERVIEW: Ceausescu fooled by aides, son says
- Balloon boy parents get jail time, probation
- US criticizes Sudan parliament on referendum law
- Balloon boy parents get jail time, tough probation
- North Korea turns to air smuggling
- US woman pleads not guilty in womb-cutting case
- Guantanamo may have to stay open until 2011
- Mexico says cartel killed hero marine's family
- Finnish PM to stand down as Center Party head
- US pastor accused of student visa conspiracy
- Promoter says Pacquiao-Mayweather likely off
- Court orders Brazilian family to relinquish boy
- Documentary on Jackson doctor planned
- Dutch court: Runaway sailor can stay with father
- Campos insists 2010 plans on course for Bahrain
- Russia complies with European ruling on oil tycoon
- Samsung pays in dispute over Kodak camera patents
- Wells Fargo repays $25 billion in bailout funds
- Canada court increases libel protections
- Ryanair threatens to stop local flights in Italy
- Court orders Brazilian family to relinquish boy
- US blasts trial of Chinese dissident
- Canadian hikers stabbed, robbed in South Africa
- UN approves tough sanctions on Eritrea
- Scripps Networks Interactive sells uSwitch
- Police, protesters clash in southern Iran
- Madoff moved from federal jail to medical center
- UN climate chief urges avoiding blame over summit
- Landmark deal protects artifact-rich US canyon
- Rocker icon Hallyday leaves Los Angeles hospital
- Aide: Brazilian family giving up fight for US boy
- Madoff moved from federal prison to medical center
- French prosecutors: probe targets Astana
- Lille routs Nancy 4-0 to take 2nd in French league
- Sedin twins combine to topple Predators 4-1
- Vick wins Eagles' courage award
- Brother: Simon Cowell to leave 'Idol' next year
- Mexico says cartel killed marine hero's family
- Judge allows wild horse roundup in Nevada
- FTC taking closer look at Google's AdMob purchase
- Ex-colleague: Pastor ignored advice about convert
- Official: Governor slain shortly after abduction
- Stocks struggle to extend gains after housing data
- Ex-US President Carter offers apology to Jews
- Sharp drop in dollar lifts commodities
- Stocks finish slightly higher despite housing data
- United, Continental, ANA seek antitrust immunity
- Panic _ but no deaths _ in jet accident in Jamaica
- US pastor accused of student visa conspiracy
- New GM CFO to be paid $750,000, plus stock later
- Susan Sarandon, Tim Robbins split after 23 years
- Texas man freed by DNA sues over 'excessive' fees
- Citi repays $20 billion in TARP money
- Frozen lake leads to tragedy for US family
- 1 dead, 2 hurt in Mexico military helicopter crash
- Yemen is growing front in al-Qaida battle
- US man freed by DNA sues over 'excessive' fees
- Americans increase spending, but not on new homes
- Study: Vaccine means more holiday hugs, fewer bugs
- Study: Swine flu poses a threat to new moms
- Balloon boy parents are sent to jail for hoax
- Bordeaux beats Toulouse 2-1 in French league
- Doctors remove 14 needles from Brazil boy's body
- Puerto Rico's top law enforcer resigns
- NYC college staffer charged in phony-receipt scam
- Blood remains issue for Pacquiao-Mayweather
- Bond's test retirement leaves many what-ifs
- Stars send Russian defenseman to minor leagues
- Pau Gasol gets 3-year extension with Lakers
- Sandwich shop opens at tower rising at ground zero
- Official: Governor slain shortly after abduction
- Canada court increases libel protections
- Billy Ray Cyrus becomes his dad in Hallmark movie
- TechBits package
- More than 100 could be victims of US pediatrician
- 5 held hostage at rural US post office
- Red Wings call up Kindl from AHL Grand Rapids
- Obama surprises gov. on radio show
- US suspends aid, restricts travel to Niger
- Gasol gets 3-year extension with Lakers
- Mexico: 4 held in revenge attack on hero's family
- US lawmaker criticizes Haiti election exclusions
- O'Grady recovers, will ride in Tour Down Under
- Molik, Tomic given Australian Open wild cards
- BC-AP World Features Digest
- Ecuador revokes Shuar radio broadcast license
- Mental exam ordered in first lady threatening case
- UN acts to eventual reduction of Congo force
- 2 vessels collide in Philippines; 27 missing
- US agents arrest 8 Dominicans at PR airport
- Jets next up in Indy's perfect march
- Caribbean news briefs
- UNICEF chief Veneman won't seek second term
- Colts QB Peyton Manning nears 50,000-yard mark
- Venezuela in deal to boost oil sales to China
- Obama health plan set to advance in US Senate
- FTC taking closer look at Google's AdMob purchase
- US company refuses to recall ozone generators
- Texas mayor wasn't target of drive-by in Mexico
- Chevron agrees to $45 million settlement
- Texas mayor wasn't target of drive-by in Mexico
- Citigroup's return of TARP money removes pay caps
- Bolivian president in emergency plane landing
- Obama: climate change disappointment justified
- A rare 'Flahooley' mixes whimsy and indignation
- Peru woman trampled to death at Christmas giveaway
- Postwar Gaza: Scars frozen, Mideast at an impasse
- Travel 2010: Shanghai, Vancouver, Mexico, Orlando
- Miami offers a taste of Haiti, no passport needed
- Thursday, Dec. 31
- Social networking changing the way people travel
- NY court: Consider harsher sentence in terror case
- Wild Oats' dominance under threat in Syd-Hob race
- More than 100 could be victims of pediatrician
- Australian banks pay up in NZ tax avoidance cases
- NY court: Consider harsher sentence in terror case
- Levi Johnston's mother serving home confinement
- Chinese company gains control of Hoku Scientific
- 5 hostages taken at post office in small US town
- Woman sentenced in US in Spanish child custody case
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Browns' Cribbs runs into NFL record books
- Fannie, Freddie execs' salaries to be disclosed
- Obama vents frustration at Senate delays
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Chavez to automakers: Share know-how or leave town
- Highly decorated Army colonel dies in Texas
- 3 tigers escape from circus in southwestern Mexico
- Talk of the Day - News digest of local media -- Investment argument
- Capitals extend lead, beating Sabres
- Oil rises above $77 after US crude supply drop
- United Daily: DPP's dissent
- 2 out of US post office after hostage standoff
- Magic beats Rockets, holds Southeast lead
- Foreign exchange rates
- 3 out of US post office after hostage standoff
- Warrants issued for US sled dog kennel owners
- 50 things that changed people's lives in a decade
- Daylong US post office standoff ends peacefully
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Latin Grammy winner freed from Mexican jail
- Report: Japanese man charged in slaying of Briton
- Asian markets rise as China affirms loose policy
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
- Been away from the airport? A lot has changed
- Singapore manufacturing falls most in 8 months
- Battle against al-Qaida stepped up in Yemen
- Liberty Times: Preventing sellout
- Utah comes back to win Poinsettia Bowl
- Apple CEO Steve Jobs takes $1 salary in 2009
- Disney CEO's 2009 pay drops 58 percent to $21.6M
- Twitter buys Mixer Labs to map tweeting locations
- Police: Explosion heard in NW Pakistan city
- Officials: Suicide bombers kill 2 in NW Pakistan
- Japan skaters face rich gold bonus
- Smith fires Nuggets to win over Hawks
- Officials: Suicide bombers kill 4 in NW Pakistan
- Asada chases Olympic berth at Japan nationals
- Japan shares rise to fresh 3-month high
- Greece passes austerity budget amid debt crisis
- Officials: Suicide bomber kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- Commercial Times: The Gordian Knot
- Yemen claims 30 killed in raid on Qaida hide-outs
- Israeli teens: We won't dismantle settlements
- China sentences 5 more to death over ethnic riots
- China shares rise on renewed pledge of easy credit
- Euro continues rise, up to $1.4368
- Major militant attacks in Pakistan since October
- Mercedes says investment in Schumacher
- Former Taiwanese president indicted on new charges
- Japan's PM to address reports saying aides charged
- Report: more than 30 Kurds detained in Turkey
- China blasts diplomats over dissident's trial
- Italy: court OKs extradition of US fugitive doctor
- Japan's PM apologizes after aides charged
- Winter storm starts to spread across Midwest
- Strike over delay in new state hits southern India
- Reneging on beef opening would hurt U.S. support for Taiwan: official
- China Times: Taxation agreement
- Economic Daily News: Dilly-dallying policy making
- Apple Daily: Teaching old dogs new tricks
- Japan's PM apologizes for fundraising scandal
- Queen Elizabeth II to pay tribute to UK troops
- Senate faces Christmas Eve vote on health care
- Chinese negotiator visits famous Buddhist temple
- Adimmune affirms quality of eggs used for H1N1 vaccine production
- Archbishop of York attacks Uganda's anti-gay bill
- Filipino troops rush to move holdouts from volcano
- Asian markets rise as China affirms loose policy
- Boy finally reunited with American dad in Brazil
- Iran sends former government spokesman to prison
- Le Monde names Brazil's Lula its 'Man of the Year'
- Israeli group wants Hamas charged in Belgium
- Retired British boxing manager Terry Lawless dies
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Threats, Ashoura bring blue Christmas in Iraq
- 3 dead after Philippine sea collision; 24 missing
- Almeria hires Lillo to replace Sanchez as coach
- Russian president optimistic on arms deal with US
- Schumacher's wife offers support for comeback
- Share prices close higher on local bourse
- Berlusconi sounds pious note at end of tough year
- Taiwan's premier says protest organizers responsible for safety
- Iran police shoot dead 2 in melee during execution
- Pakistan Christians celebrate Christmas in fear
- Russian president optimistic on arms deal with US
- Judge issues fine for official's Kampusch comment
- All members of ex-first family indicted again
- Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan
- Clashes in India over delay in creating new state
- Violence in Somalia over land dispute kills 8
- Georgia and Russia to re-open only border crossing
- Zaragoza sticks with coach Gay for season
- Church of England plans to get toddlers, parents
- 2-year doping ban for Russian cross-country champ
- English Football Fixtures
- Stock futures point to higher opening
- Iraq initials deal to develop central oil field
- Romania's first post-Communist newspapers closes
- No rest for the English with 2 games in 3 days
- Mergers of Taiwan's local governments cannot be canceled: minister
- Lawyer: Adams' brother won't surrender in NIreland
- Pedrosa released from hospital after hand surgery
- Bombings in Iraq kill 11 ahead of Shiite rite
- US Senate OKs landmark health care measure
- Congress raises debt ceiling to $12.4 trillion
- Top Roman Catholic in Holy Land prays for peace
- U.S. firm wins contracts to produce Patriot system for Taiwan
- Oil rises above $77 after US crude supply drop
- Lawyer: Adams' brother won't surrender in NIreland
- Taiwan to donate executive jet to Panama
- Ferguson: Man City behaved unacceptably to Hughes
- Chinese negotiator visits Typhoon Morakot-affected area
- Risky pudding: UK diners sign waiver for dessert
- India vs. Sri Lanka Scores
- Taiwan should not break U.S. beef deal: minister
- Hamas: Response to Israel count-offer by next week
- Bombings in Iraq kill 13 ahead of Shiite rite
- Georgia and Russia to re-open border crossing
- Iran bans memorials for cleric in wake of violence
- Top Roman Catholic in Holy Land prays for peace
- Thai PM tries to calm protest over Hmong return
- Iron-ore mine blast in Russia kills 9
- Durable goods posts small November gain
- European markets flat in pre-holiday trading
- Son: Venezuelan ex-President Caldera dead at 93
- Chinese envoy concludes Taiwan visit with a no-show
- New US jobless claims unexpectedly fall to 452,000
- Grandma gave 3-year-old grandson pot cookie
- Serbia probes 5 ex-police for war crimes
- Reneging on beef opening would hurt U.S. support for Taiwan: official
- Obama hails Senate passage of health care bill
- Indian committee recommends autonomy for Kashmir
- India vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- US dad, boy en route to US after custody battle
- 2 rare Siberian tigers among dead circus cats
- Japan should view Taiwan from new perspective: official
- Police arrest terrorist Noordin's father-in-law
- Sri Lanka score 315-6 vs. India in 4th ODI
- Archbishop of York attacks Uganda's anti-gay bill
- Marinas to be built for tourism promotion: president
- Bomb kills 9 in Shiite Baghdad neighborhood
- Venezuelan ex-President Rafael Caldera dies at 93
- Greenpeace will keep up pressure on global warming
- UN tribunal rejects Karadzic's bid to fire lawyer
- Stocks up on upbeat economic reports
- Jobless claims, durable goods point to improvement
- Indonesian police arrest top militant's relative
- Austrian judge fines official for Kampusch comment
- Stocks rise on upbeat economic reports
- Fannie and Freddie CEOs to get up to $6M in pay
- Eurostar says it will resume all services Saturday
- Stocks rise modestly on upbeat economic reports
- Belgian-Israeli dual nationals sue Hamas
- Bombings in Iraq kill 26 before Shiite rite
- Why the US lacks universal coverage
- ARATS head meets PFP chief
- Trainer expects Kauto Star 4th King George VI win
- Commercial promoting Taiwan tourism to be shown in New York
- NTU accuses Spanish ranking institute of libel
- Serbian nationalists challenge Vojvodina autonomy
- Peacocks a colorful scourge on Florida island
- Afghan police: Bomb kills 5 near hotel in south
- Greenpeace will keep up pressure on global warming
- Report: NKorea lauds soldiers who nabbed reporters
- Gunmen kill Israeli in West Bank shooting attack
- Greek police seek link in random shootings
- Housing, rental prices in Taipei City forecast to rise
- Congress raises debt ceiling to $12.4 trillion
- US standoff suspect charged with kidnapping
- Father and son reunited in Brazil, head back to US
- Energy futures on upswing
- 26 killed in staggered blasts across Iraq
- Christmas gloom, prayers for peace in Holy Land
- 'American Idol' back for new season on Jan. 12
- Russian president urges police reform
- US Ski Team debuts 'mobile lunch box'
- Jobless claims, goods orders signal modest rebound
- Text of letter from David Goldman
- US pet cemetery becomes sea of red and green
- Pregnant woman, 3 boys die in PRico car crash
- Gunmen kill Israeli in West Bank shooting attack
- Yemen accuses al-Qaida of kidnapping German family
- Afghan police: Suicide bomb kills 8 in Kandahar
- 'American Idol' returns Jan. 12 for 9th season
- France: L'Oreal heiress refuses medical tests
- 5 US children attacked by pair of bulldogs
- Cuba reports more tourists, less revenue in '09
- Ki Sung-yueng begins training with new club Celtic
- Small, private funeral for Brittany Murphy
- Michael Moore, Jeff Garlin announce comedy fest
- Cyprus airport shuts due to faulty runway lights
- After Copenhagen: five solutions to help melt the global trust problem
- Taiwan leaders must push for Liu Xiaobo's freedom
- Knitwear sculpture a new art form by a Taiwanese designer
- Dijon's good for a bite
- Soup from scratch is a do
- How did these people get famous?
- Just hoop it
- Ex-President Chen Shui-bian indicted over financial reform
- Senate faces Christmas Eve vote on health care
- Taiwan's pro league adopts free agency
- Chen tours Nantou after clash outside hotel
- Reneging on beef opening would hurt U.S. support for Taiwan
- China's tariffs on chemical imports
- Patriot system
- Beauty and the Beast is Tainaner Ensemble's Christmas special
- 50 things that changed people's lives in a decade
- Greek parliament adopts crisis budget for year 2010
- Apple CEO takes US$1 salary in 2009
- Twitter buys Mixer Labs
- Manufacturing falls
- Facebook COO
- Taiwan shares close up 0.79 percent
- Wall Street gains modestly, ekes out 4th day of gains
- Asian markets rise as China affirms loose policy
- The U.S. dollar weaker in Asia for investors
- Oil up in Asian trade on dip in U.S. stockpiles
- After Copenhagen: 5 solutions to help melt the global trust problem
- Taiwan leaders must push for Liu Xiaobo's freedom
- Daylong U.S. post office standoff ends peacefully
- No peeking: Obama getting Christmas 'sports stuff'
- China sentences 5 more to death over ethnic riots
- 2 vessels collide in Philippines; 27 missing
- Queen Elizabeth II to pay tribute to British troops
- Japan prime minister apologizes for fundraising scandal: report
- More than 30 Kurds detained
- Army colonel dies
- Israeli teens
- England's elite face fight to stay on top of the pile
- Gasol signs three-year extension with Lakers
- Yankees secure Matsui's replacement
- LeBron James powers Cavaliers past Kings
- Pacquiao-Mayweather fight is off: Arum
- Knitwear sculpture a new art form by a Taiwanese designer
- "Burning Ceremony for the project 'Vanishing Ground'"
- "Rising Lotus: Exquisite Viet-namese Blue and White Wares from the Sea"
- "Deloks: A Solo Exhi-bition by LIN Tay-jou"
- "Music Unlimited IV : 2009 Commissioned Works World Premiere"
- Dijon's good for a bite
- Soup from scratch is a do
- Just hoop it
- How did these people get famous?
- PBS to spotlight rocker Patti Smith's 'P.O.V.'
- For the Record
- 'Holmes' is too wild to hold together as a mystery
- The pairing of Nicolas Cage and Werner Herzog is the best actor-director fit
- Kindle Vulnerable To DRM Hackers
- News digest of local media -- surrogate birth
- News digest of local media -- Polls on talks
- News digest of local media -- More charges
- China envoy leaves Taiwan after 5 days of talks, sightseeing and protests
- Taiwan Legislature prepares for vote on U.S. beef
- Kobe, LeBron lead All-Star balloting
- Speedy Peterson finds quick way to 3rd Olympics
- Ecclestone hails 'comeback kid' Schumacher
- Formula One ringmaster Bernie Ecclestone has predicted a "jaw-dropping season" as "comeback kid" Michael Schumacher takes on McL
- Hodgson dazzled by Bobby's form
- Pietersen braced for Durban homecoming
- Report: Court sentences 2 Spanish media executives
- Ex-aides to Japan's PM charged in funding scandal
- Pope to start Christmas celebrations early
- India vs. Sri Lanka Result
- Stocks rise on upbeat jobs, factory order reports
- NORAD tracks Santa's sleigh
- Officials probe American plane wreck in Jamaica
- No time for Christmas for US troops in Afghan east
- Lawyer: Madoff had dizziness, high blood pressure
- Singer Feliciano protests 'Feliz Navidad' parody
- Death toll in Brazilian boat accident rises to 13
- In Bethlehem, holiday cheer edges out gloom
- India beats Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in 4th ODI
- Doomed China restaurant hires live-in protester
- US standoff suspect was angry at the government
- Small, private funeral for Brittany Murphy
- Stocks end shortened session at new 2009 highs
- Donor walks into motel, rents rooms for homeless
- Prisons: Madoff had dizziness, high blood pressure
- French president calls academic on trial in Iran
- Officials: Suicide bomber kills 5 in NW Pakistan
- Blasts kill 26 Iraqis before solemn Shiite holiday
- Yemen strikes al-Qaida chiefs in US-backed assault
- Pakistani Christians fearful this Christmas
- Stocks end shortened session at new 2009 highs
- Blasts kill 27 Iraqis before solemn Shiite holiday
- Venezuelan ex-President Rafael Caldera dies at 93
- Court: OJ jury questions should have been public
- Friends pack apartment with gifts in holiday prank
- Boy reunited with American dad in Brazil
- UN strongly condemns Myanmar rights violations
- Manager: Singer detained in Mexico back in US
- Singer Feliciano protests 'Feliz Navidad' parody
- US lifts bailout cap for Fannie and Freddie
- Guitarist for Janis Joplin's Big Brother band dies
- Apple's stock hits new high as gadget buzz builds
- Malkin's hat trick leads Pens' 8-2 rout of Sens
- Backstrom scores 2 goals, Capitals beat Sabres 5-2
- Senators' Alfredsson injured
- US Muslims join Jews for Christmas Day Mitzvah
- Jewish advocacy group questions Carter's apology
- Weaker dollar drives gold higher for 2nd day
- Jobless claims, goods orders signal modest rebound
- Iran confirms Bin Laden daughter at Saudi Embassy
- Extradited Colombian war lord's brother shot dead
- UN strongly condemns Myanmar rights violations
- US student suspended for wearing Santa suit
- NORAD tracks Santa's sleigh for a high-tech Ho Ho
- South Sudan referendum law back to parliament
- Treasurys fall, pushing interest rates higher
- Promoter Arum calls Pacquiao-Mayweather dead
- Commotion as pope starts Christmas Mass
- Peru military to provide security in troubled zone
- Figure skater Miki Ando has learned her lessons
- Maui Land fieldworkers pick last pineapples
- New fees stain welcome mat for filmmakers in NYC
- New fees stain welcome mat for filmmakers in NYC
- Dollar slightly lower in pre-Christmas trading
- Marine security zone around Obama vacation home
- Pope knocked down by woman at Christmas Mass
- Peru bus crash kills 40 passengers
- Iran confirms Bin Laden daughter at Saudi Embassy
- Pope knocked down by woman at Christmas Mass
- Raiders' Lawton suspended 4 games
- Promoter calls Pacquiao-Mayweather fight dead
- Winter storm starts to spread across US Midwest
- Haynesworth, Jacobs, KWilliams fined by NFL
- Raiders FB Lawton suspended by NFL
- Giants QB Eli Manning quietly having a career year
- Chan Ho Park sues former Dodger teammate
- Court: OJ jury questions should have been public
- Last of 3 tigers that escaped Mexico circus caught
- Obamas salute military in their Christmas message
- Jewish advocacy group questions Carter's apology
- Boy, American dad arrive in US from Brazil
- Mexico wants binding climate accord at 2010 summit
- US proposes maximum fine in balloon boy case
- Japan jobless rate up in November, prices fall
- Some struggles, a lot of hope, for tsunami orphans
- Tsunami recovery: numbers tell the tale
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 20-26
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- The top ten music in the United States
- Mexican food co. to discuss Venezuela asset freeze
- Review: `Hidden Empire' explores moral ambiguity
- Review: Sachmo, warts and all, in `Pops'
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Friday, January 1
- Guatemala court orders 1993 slaying case reopened
- Attorney-author examines Miss. racial struggle
- Tug grounds on same reef as Exxon Valdez tanker
- Horace Robedaux journeys into adulthood, marriage
- Arizona's punter from down under having big impact
- Review: Downey's no Sherlock Holmes, but it works
- US killer dies at 49 on death row
- Review: `Doctor Parnassus' a farcical juggling act
- A witty 'Ernest in Love' blooms again off-Broadway
- Usher is slowly building a lifestyle brand
- Review: Clark Sisters get live, loud on holiday CD
- Review: Love's simple-minded in `It's Complicated'
- Nick Cannon puts a `halo' on kid heroes
- Winter storm spreads across US Midwest
- Obamas arrive in Hawaii for vacation
- Search of car turns up gift-wrapped marijuana
- 'Teen Mom' shows interrupted lives
- Jimmy Wayne's big break came from a bargain box
- Singer Jimmy Wayne plans charity walk for homeless
- Robin Thicke is Dr. Love on new `Sex Therapy' CD
- Q&A: Mary J. Blige is 'Stronger' than ever
- 10 a cappella singers ready for pop stardom
- Review: R&B artists offer jazzy soul on holiday CD
- Twice the chipmunks, half the fun in 'Squeakquel'
- Taylor Swift voted AP entertainer of the year
- `Avatar' creator Cameron shares alien shop talk
- Gilliam preserves Ledger's last bow on `Parnassus'
- Jackson's death voted top 2009 entertainment story
- Review: Mary J. Blige delivers soulful album
- Woman knocks down pope at Christmas Eve Mass
- Peru bus crash kills 42 passengers
- Boy, American dad arrive in US from Brazil
- Wizards say Arenas had firearms in locker
- China sentences Liu to 11 years for subversion
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Pope knocked down by woman at Christmas Eve Mass
- Japan jobless rate up in November, prices fall
- Small, private funeral held for Brittany Murphy
- Donkeys escape from live nativity scene in US
- Wizards say Arenas had firearms in locker
- US tracks Santa's sleigh for a high-tech Ho Ho
- US war zone pregnancy punishments being dropped
- Obama asked to halt wild-horse roundup in US
- Foreign exchange rates
- China revises '08 economic growth
- Crew of NKorean weapons plane jailed 12 more days
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Environmentalists promote `carbon reduction diplomacy'
- Crew of NKorean weapons plane jailed 12 more days
- SMU dominates Nevada in return to postseason
- SKorea-Japan territorial dispute flares anew
- Attorney-author examines US racial struggle
- Black pioneer journalist Dale R. Wright dies in NY
- Storm turns holiday travel dangerous in US Midwest
- UN approves $5.16 billion budget for 2010-2011
- Netanyahu asks Livni to join Israeli government
- Couple sues Gene Simmons over alleged attack
- Pregnant US soldiers in war zone won't be punished
- Official: Pakistan army kills 9 militants in NW
- Taliban video claims to be of captured US soldier
- Panasonic develops more powerful battery for EVs
- US Senate OKs landmark health care measure
- Boston cardinal wants help for older, sick priests
- Report: NKorea could conduct another nuclear test
- Apple Daily: Incredible ruling on business executives
- Russian nightclub death toll reaches 152
- France, Taiwan to inspect each other's fishing ships on open sea
- Government makes last-ditch effort on beef issue: official
- Cyprus airport reopens after overnight shut down
- Chinese dissident gets 11 years for subversion
- Ireland reaches out to Taiwanese tourists through Web page
- Gifts bring Christmas cheer to Filipino evacuees
- China stocks mixed on new share sales
- Japan, China shares slip in quiet trade
- Christmas morning house fire kills 5 in Germany
- Tainan railway station to draw on solar power
- Netanyahu asks rival Livni to join government
- Chinese negotiator leaves Taiwan
- Japan unveils record $1 trillion budget
- 2 more Irish bishops quit over Dublin abuse report
- Pakistan police: Americans may face terror charges
- Pope fine for Christmas blessing after fall
- Iran: Turkey option for nuke exchange with West
- Pope fine for Christmas blessing after fall
- Pakistan police: Americans may face terror charges
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Share prices continue to flirt with 8,000 barrier
- China Times: DPP should lead change
- Egyptian doctors sentenced in Saudi get pardon
- Costco to set up logistics and distribution center in Taoyuan
- 2 more Irish bishops quit over Dublin abuse report
- Animal welfare wins prompt US farmers' PR moves
- Vatican: Pope attacker tried to get him last year
- Philippines halts operations of boats that crashed
- Vatican's top cleric in Arabia walks a thin line
- More Taiwanese petitioning for constitutional interpretations
- Russian parliament hails Afghan war vets
- Commercial Times: Timing and Measures
- Pope delivers Christmas blessing after fall
- Finance expert calls for regulatory harmonization in Taiwan
- Hundreds celebrate Christmas Mass in Bethlehem
- Taipei, Kaohsiung mayors reveal their goals
- Iran: Turkey option for nuke exchange with West
- AP Enterprise: Year after warships come, piracy up
- Iraq police: 3 hurt as Christians, Shiites scuffle
- Hundreds celebrate Christmas Mass in Bethlehem
- Wenger happy ahead of Arsenal's meeting with Villa
- Storm turns holiday travel dangerous in US Midwest
- Low interest rate spread threatens banking industry: banking expert
- Serbia Supreme Court confirms sentences
- Investment in Taiwan's EPZs in 2009 beats target: official
- Kauto Star expected to win 4th King George chase
- United Daily News: Water crisis
- Police say 9 die in bridge collapse in west India
- Takahashi tops short program at Japan nationals
- NATO says Taliban video shows captured American
- Taliban release video of captured US soldier
- Taiwan's military to help dredge Tsengwen Reservoir: water agency
- Russian president assails backward state compaines
- MRT Wenhu Line to get new control network in 2010
- Vatican to review security after pope attack
- Economic Daily News: All talk, no action
- Liberty Times: Whose gain?
- Central bank denies reports of credit controls in property market
- AP Interview: new US policy is engaging world
- Taiwan's first WTO reference book unveiled
- Talks with China do not hamper sovereignty: MAC head
- Explosion kills 4 Iraqi Shiite pilgrims in capital
- MOEA to consider alternative plans for DRAM restructuring
- 9 missing in Caribbean cargo ship fire
- AP Sportlight
- Queen Elizabeth praises forces in Afghanistan
- MAC heads respond to Chinese dissident's sentence
- Vatican to review security after papal attack
- Law amendment planned to facilitate imports of U.S. bone-in beef
- Libya accuses Swiss of abusing Gadhafi son
- 9 missing in Caribbean cargo ship fire
- Jamaica: No guide lights when jet overshot runway
- Credit crunch: Home equity lending evaporates
- Relatives: US-born Yemeni cleric alive and well
- 6 Shiites killed during Iraqi religious ceremony
- Small plane reportedly crashes near Bahamas
- 'Ubi Est Mea?'
- A customer-service miracle shows America at its best
- Army's new all-terrain vehicle debuts in Afghanistan
- Postwar Gaza: Scars frozen, Mideast at an impasse
- 82-year-old pope knocked down by woman at Christmas Eve Mass
- Chen leaves after five days of talks, sightseeing and protests
- Vatican:a Pope attacker tried to get him last year's at Midnight Mass
- Legislative Yuan prepares for U.S. beef product vote
- Closer ties with China have not helped people's lives
- Bonds fall on Central Bank remarks
- Taiwanese ask for interpretations
- Costco center
- City mayors reveal their goals
- Finance expert calls for regulatory harmonization
- Taliban video claims to be of captured U.S. soldier
- U.S. President Barack Obama arrives in Hawaii for vacation
- Peru bus crash kills at least 42 passengers
- Pope fine for Christmas blessing
- 'Ubi Est Mea?' or 'Where's Mine?'
- A customer-service miracle shows America at its best
- Chinese dissident gets 11 years for subversion
- Netanyahu asks rival Livni to join government
- Americans may face charges of terror: police
- More Irish bishops quit
- Nuke exchange
- Christmas fire
- Army's new all-terrain vehicle debuts in Afghanistan
- Postwar Gaza: Scars frozen, Mideast at an impasse
- A witty 'Ernest in Love' blooms again off-Broadway
- Mary J. Blige is 'Stronger' than ever
- Sci-fi epic 'Avatar' creator James Cameron shares alien shop talk
- Singer Jimmy Wayne plans charity walk
- Gilliam preserves Ledger's last bow on 'Parnassus'
- Nick Cannon puts a TeenNick 'halo' on kid heroes
- Twice the chipmunks, half the fun in 'Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel'
- Jobless claims signal modest rebound
- Panasonic develops new powerful battery for use in every electronics
- GM won't consider Spyker bid
- U.S. extends aids on Fannie, Freddie
- Apple up sharply on tablet computer reports
- Japanese buy Mexico power plants
- Japanese job, deflation data dampens optimism
- Taiwan shares close up 0.11 percent
- Wall Street hits 2009 highs after labor data
- U.S. dollar is mixed in Asian holiday trade
- Oil prices add gains from cold weather
- Emerging market, Asian stocks advance on growth
- Health care firms eye efficiency for the new year
- All Christmas gifts should be cherished
- Gambhir, Kohli steer India to series-clinching win
- Pietersen braced for Durban homecoming
- Fulham's Hodgson dazzled by Bobby Zamora's form
- Ex-European king Forest dreams of big-time return
- Kobe, LeBron lead All-Star voting
- Speedy Peterson finds quick way to 3rd Olympics
- Gilbert Arenas' firepower includes weapons in locker
- Formula One Ecclestone hails Schumacher as a 'comeback kid'
- Hopes wane as Zimbabwe farm mayhem spreads
- China jails dissident for 11 years for subversion
- NKorean weapons smugglers left trail around world
- Family of captured US soldier pleads for release
- Iran willing to swap nuclear material in Turkey
- Ecuador police raid cocaine lab on western farm
- UK family urges China to spare condemned man
- Sberbak pushes GM to compensate for Opel
- Family plea after Taliban video of captive soldier
- 6 Shiites killed during Iraqi religious ceremony
- Should Afghanistan's next election be delayed?
- NKorea weapons smugglers left trail around world
- Radical Yemeni cleric believed unhurt in airstrike
- Obamas aloha low-key holiday away from Washington
- Journalist killed in Mexico, 12th case in 2009
- Quiet is watchword for Obama's holiday in Hawaii
- Russia announces Olympic hockey squad
- Vatican to review security after papal knock-down
- Official: Firecracker set off on Detroit airliner
- 9 missing in Caribbean cargo ship fire
- Quiet Christmas Day for Obamas in Hawaii
- Gitmo prepares for trials instead of close in 2010
- US Salvation Army major shot in front of children
- Polish official sick with swine flu
- 60 years ago, Americans were kings against England
- Passenger sets off firecrackers on Detroit flight
- Family pleas for captive US soldier's release
- Guyana prez orders probe into minister's death
- 9 killed in fire on Greek-owned cargo ship
- AP source: Passenger tried to blow up airliner
- 9 killed in fire on Greek-owned cargo ship
- Caribbean news briefs
- AP sources: Passenger tried to blow up airliner
- Pacquiao says he plans to sue Mayweather
- AP sources: Al-Qaida link in failed plane attack
- Saturday, January 2
- Rewilders want to establish big conservation areas
- Berlusconi sounds pious note at end of tough year
- Charlie Sheen arrested in Colorado resort town
- Seeing the humanity in brain-damaged youths
- BC-AP World Features Digest
- Fans throw foam on court in Lakers' loss to Cavs
- AP sources: Al-Qaida link in failed plane attack
- Alfa Romeo 1st out of Heads in Sydney-Hobart race
- Tendulkar rested from Bangladesh ODI series
- AP sources: Al-Qaida link in failed plane attack
- Obama begins vacation with a terror briefing
- Actor Charlie Sheen arrested in US
- Chargers secure 1st-round bye, beat Titans 42-17
- White Christmas turns into a headache for some
- 10 people killed, 2 injured in Malaysian bus crash
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- China treating severe swine flu with blood plasma
- Upcoming events for 2010
- Vietnam sentences 5 Chinese to death in drug case
- NFL Playoff Scenarios
- 10 dead, 2 injured in northern Malaysia bus crash
- A look at some recent attacks on transportation
- Queen Elizabeth praises forces in Afghanistan
- NY man can't recover Madoff millions from ex-wife
- Body of missing US girl found in woods
- Divers search for 24 missing from Philippine ferry
- Prayers and silence mark 2004 tsunami anniversary
- No further opening to Chinese farm products after ECFA: president
- China Times: Manipulating the law
- British entry ICAP Leopard leads yacht race
- Failed Xmas attack raises new security concerns
- Fans revolt as Cavaliers beat Lakers
- Finance Ministry to enhance management of state-owned shares, land
- Activist: US missionary crosses border into NKorea
- 3 Fatah activists killed in Israeli raid
- 3 yachts in early duel in Sydney-Hobart race
- AP sources: Attempt to blow up airliner foiled
- NATO: US service member killed in Afghanistan
- New Year party organized for Siaolin village: KMT lawmaker
- Vatican to review security after papal knockdown
- United Daily News
- Tears, prayers mark Asian tsunami anniversary
- Report: Iranian forces, demonstrators clash
- Iraq blames oil well dispute on border problem
- Passengers help foil attack on US-bound plane
- Asada tops short program at Japan nationals
- Scientists say magma building up in Mayon volcano
- Liberty Times: Totalitarian China
- 3 Fatah activists killed in Israeli raid
- Passengers help foil attack on Detroit-bound plane
- NATO: Taliban commander dies in mosque shootout
- South Africa vs. England Scores
- Tsunami's devastation: Numbers tell the tale
- South Africa 67-2 at lunch vs. England in 2nd test
- China Times: Manipulating the law
- United Daily News: Money and Politics
- South Africa vs. England Scoreboard
- Liberty Times: Totalitarian China
- Magma building up in Philippines' Mayon volcano
- Highest-ever number of applications for local government job exam
- Price cuts for extra cross-strait flights over Lunar New Year
- Legislature disputes fairness of financial reform review
- President asks Beijing to tolerate dissidents
- Earthquake jolts Indonesia on tsunami anniversary
- Economic Daily News: Job creation through commerce
- Taiwan's 8th national park to be inaugurated
- Bomb in Iraqi pilgrims' tent kills 3, wounds 16
- Mile-long sheen spreads near disabled tugboat
- More than 40 feared dead in India bridge collapse
- Commercial Times: Business Indicators Light Signal
- Pope in good shape 2 days after Xmas scare
- Friday's Sports In Brief
- 42 injured as police break up marches in Kashmir
- Pope in good shape 2 days after Xmas scare
- 4 Azerbaijani political prisoners get amnesty
- Apple Daily: U.S. is most important
- Israel kills 3 in West Bank raids
- Takahashi secures Olympic berth at Japan nationals
- Economics minister stresses need for trade pacts
- Reports: Kurds clash with police in Turkey
- 2009 Taiwan investment in the Philippines doubles
- India governor, 86, resigns after 3-woman sex tape
- AP Sportlight
- Pakistan officials: Suspected US missiles kill 3
- River's Buonanotte in hospitalized after accident
- US seeks global security stepup on US-bound travel
- English Football Results
- Officials: Suspected US strikes kill 3 in Pakistan
- Chelsea can only draw 0-0 at Birmingham
- Shoppers return to malls, looking for deals
- South Africa 175-5 vs. England in 2nd test
- Girl abducted in Phoenix rescued by police
- Car crash injures River's Buonanotte, kills 3
- Folk-rocker Vic Chesnutt dies at 45
- Last Kon-Tiki crew member dies at age 92
- Fire destroys $5M worth of businesses in Tobago
- Pakistan: US men had maps of nuclear power site
- Kauto Star wins record 4th straight King George VI
- Bombs targeting Iraqi pilgrims tent kills 5
- Officials: Blast wounds 19 in south Pakistan
- Nigeria banker fears son is alleged plane attacker
- Monks, tourists, villagers mark Asian tsunami
- Scottish Football Results
- Alleged al-Qaida attempt to blow up U.S. airliner foiled
- Prayers and silence mark 2004 tsunami anniversary
- MOF to enhance management of state-owned shares
- Price cuts for extra cross-strait flights over Lunar New Year
- Highest-ever number of applications for local government job examination
- Legislature disputes fairness of financial reform review
- No further opening to Chinese farm products after ECFA: Ma
- Ma asks Beijing to tolerate dissidents
- New Year party
- Vatican to review security after papal knock-down
- Ten dead, 2 injured in bus crash in Malaysia
- White Christmas turns into a headache for some
- Actor Charlie Sheen arrested in U.S.
- China treats severe swine flu with blood plasma
- Year after warships come, piracy attacks up
- Revolutionaires make impact on their nations
- Japan unveils record budget to boost economy
- Eurostar hits back over 'safety' lapse claims
- One fifth British parents admit raiding children's piggy banks
- China unveils 'world's fastest train link'
- Scribe writes Torah atop emblematic Masada fortress
- Arab-Americans tweak Mideast tension for laughs
- Rolf-Peter Wille and Lina Yeh amaze as piano duo with 30-year history
- Puli stays hub of artists 10 years after deadly 9-21 quake
- Vail, Colorado, the skier's Disneyland
- Dean Koontz's trixie, tattooed saviors, pumpernickel: Dog books
- all hail the printed word: best books of 2009
- Asia remembers day ocean unleashed its fury
- Cavaliers send message in routing Lakers
- Rondo, defense power Celtics over Magic
- Trail Blazers trounce Nuggets
- Stoudemire leads Suns in rout of Clippers
- Pacquiao's Christmas gift to Mayweather - a lawsuit
- Ryan Giggs delighted at Christmas family affair
- Alfa Romeo gets head start in Sydney to Hobart
- Israel kills 6 Palestinians
- Forecasters warn of continued blizzards in mid-US
- Norway steps up female board room representation
- US commander: Iraq must be fair to Sunnis
- Venezuela to tow burned Greek vessel to port
- British police join probe of airline attacker
- AP source: US knew of terror suspect
- Celtic scores in each half to beat Hamilton 2-0
- US shoppers return to malls, looking for deals
- Winter weather disrupts travel across US
- Airlines: New rules keep passengers in seats
- Detroit-bound plane stops in Iceland, bags checked
- Wreckage probe nears end; Jamaica awaits details
- Even as US economy mends, jobless decade may loom
- Venezuelan seeks to revive anti-Chavez movement
- Measures that Chavez opponents call undemocratic
- English Football Summaries
- Activists push Egypt to grant access to Gaza
- English Scoring Leaders
- Israel kills 6 Palestinians in surge of violence
- Yale: Suit over Van Gogh work imperils other art
- Dutch tourist says he stopped Detroit plane attack
- Explosion rocks Hezbollah stronghold near Beirut
- White House asks for privacy for first daughters
- Airlines: New US rules keep passengers in seats
- Alleged Christmas Day terrorist to be charged
- Dutch tourist says he stopped Detroit plane attack
- Winter weather disrupts travel in US
- US crews transfer fuel from stricken tugboat
- Obama briefed on investigation into flight terror
- Bolivian leader moves to legalize small coca plots
- Fuel transfer from grounded Alaska tug is done
- Alleged Christmas Day terrorist is charged
- Nigerian man charged with trying to blow up plane
- Alfa Romeo holds lead in Sydney-Hobart yacht race
- Greek vessel to be towed to Houston after fire
- Alleged Christmas Day terrorist is charged
- Suspect identified in kidnapping of Phoenix girl
- Poet, anti-apartheid activist Dennis Brutus dies
- Nigerian man charged in Christmas airliner attack
- Activist who denounced Mexico border killings dies
- Wreckage probe nears end; Jamaica awaits details
- Father of Detroit would-be bomber warned US
- Judge tells man he's charged with blowing up plane
- Airline passengers see tighter security
- Slaying touches off riot, rape in Suriname town
- 6 members of family shot to death in north Mexico
- White House keeps Obama briefed on flight terror
- Mavericks hold on to top Grizzlies 106-101
- After United 93, air travelers react to threats
- Sunday, January 3
- 2010 Sports Calendar
- UNDATED: Add 2010 Sports Calendar
- US lab IDs Argentine 'dirty war' victims by DNA
- Croats choose 3rd president to lead nation to EU
- Lakers: Artest suffered concussion in fall at home
- First case of highly drug-resistant TB found in US
- Obama's Hawaii holiday may boost tourism
- Sparse shelves greet post-Christmas US shoppers
- Unclaimed corpses push up urban morgue body counts
- Poet, anti-apartheid activist Dennis Brutus dies
- In China, once mostly rural, cities grow and grow
- Afghan police work to overcome barriers for women
- Suspect identified in kidnapping of US girl
- Fuel transfer from grounded Alaska tug completed
- Cash seizures quadruple on Arizona-Mexico border
- Pitt beats North Carolina 19-17 in Meineke Bowl
- Ferry sinks in Philippines; 3 dead, 22 missing
- Alfa Romeo extends lead in Sydney-Hobart race
- Obama advisers consider how terror list used
- Capitals win 3rd straight to top NHL
- NATO: Taliban commander dies in mosque shootout
- India wins toss, asks Sri Lanka to bat first
- Culina injured as Gold Coast beat Brisbane
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Bulls cap erratic week by beating Hornets
- Police: Ivana Trump becomes angry, taken off plane
- US, Canada, Sweden, Russia win at junior worlds
- India governor, 86, resigns after 3-woman sex tape
- Pittsburgh edges North Carolina in bowl game
- Bomb kills gov't official, family in NW Pakistan
- Alfa Romeo maintains lead in slow Sydney-Hobart
- A look at Croatia's presidential candidates
- A look at Croatia's presidential elections
- House and Senate look to final health care talks
- AP source: US knew of terror suspect
- China enacts law to promote renewable energy
- Percy Sutton, attorney for Malcolm X, dead at 89
- Players leave dangerous pitch in Ind-SL game
- Bomb kills 5 Shiite pilgrims in northeastern Iraq
- Capitals go top of NHL, beat Devils
- 20 pilot whales die on New Zealand beach, 43 saved
- Dangerous pitch causes one-dayer to be abandoned
- Rights groups: Thailand's Hmong expulsion imminent
- Lakers escape to victory over Kings
- Police arrest Indian stowaway from Air India plane
- India vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Witnesses: Iran's police deployed to stop protests
- Witnesses report fierce clashes at Tehran protest
- Alfa Romeo leads at halfway in Sydney-Hobart
- A look at Croatia's presidential elections
- Talk of the Day -- News digest of local media -- ECFA controversy
- 28 more sites selected as wetlands of national importance
- Commercial Times: Keep up with times
- Reports: At least 3 Iranian protesters killed
- China Times: Carbon action matters
- Ferry sinks in Philippines; 6 dead, 22 missing
- Alleged terrorist known but not considered threat
- Search for answers, tighter security after attack
- Taiwan to spend NT$13.26 billion on sports promotion
- Activist: US missionary likely detained in NKorea
- South Africa vs. England Scores
- Netanyahu headed to Egypt for talks
- Witnesses: At least 4 Iranian protesters killed
- Legislature suggests local disaster prevention alliances
- Paper airplane virtuoso tests record aloft
- Paper airplane virtuoso tests record aloft
- Japanese woman killed on Indonesia's Bali island
- Japanese woman killed on Indonesia's Bali island
- Emirates inks deal with S.Korea for nuclear plants
- NATO: US serviceman killed in Afghanistan
- Israel promises tough response to attacks
- Reports: 6 killed by Italian avalanche
- Asada secures Olympic berth at Japan nationals
- Proteas reach 284-8 on day 2 in test 2 vs. England
- South Africa vs. England Scoreboard
- China's premier says banks should curb lending
- Witnesses: At least 4 Iranian protesters killed
- Economic Daily News: Opaque and hasty policy-making
- United Daily News: Second thoughts on new institute
- Uzbekistan votes in parliamentary election
- Pope delivers Angelus prayer
- Slang against Chinese envoy stirs up local political discussion
- Culina injured as Gold Coast beats Brisbane
- Events for welcoming first sunrise of 2010 planned
- UAE inks deal nuclear plants deal with S. Korea
- Prominent Chinese dissident envious of Taiwan's democracy
- Tug that hit Alaska reef reaches port
- Government to study improving investment climate for Chinese
- Asada secures Olympic berth at Japan nationals
- Cross-strait negotiation still an uphill battle
- Pope visits soup kitchen in Rome
- Water conservation is major government policy: premier
- Poor air quality in southern Taiwan: EPA
- Sun Moon Lake gondola system to open
- Condemned British man's family flies to China
- England on 59-0 after Proteas bowled out for 343
- Bombs kill 7 Shiite pilgrims in Iraq
- Hamas marks 1 year after war, but many stay home
- Kaka says preparation will be key for Brazil
- Scottish Football Results
- Rangers rallies to beat Hibs, go 4 points clear
- Hamas: 2 members dead in Lebanon blast
- Perry to take 'Madea' play on the road in 2010
- Witnesses: Iran police fire on protesters; 4 dead
- Watchdog: Thais' Hmong expulsion could be violent
- Winter weather leaves behind flooding concerns
- Kaka says preparation will be key for Brazil
- Ronaldinho: Would be a dream to play in 2010 WCup
- Homeland security head: The security system worked
- Napolitano: No indication of larger terror plot
- Airline suspect teacher: He was friendly and liked
- Aide: nephew of Iranian reform leader killed
- AP Sportlight
- Airliner-attack investigation moving on 2 fronts
- Ronaldinho: Would be a dream to play in 2010 WCup
- Bomber kills 5 at Shiite gathering in Pakistan
- Bomb suspect's teacher describes exemplary pupil
- Reports: Kurds clash with police in Turkey
- English Football Results
- Pope visits soup kitchen in Rome
- Percy Sutton, attorney for Malcolm X, dies at 89
- Dhoni presented with ICC test championship mace
- Veteran Forsberg in Sweden's Olympic squad
- Al-Qaida in Yemen threatened US
- Fabregas scores twice as Arsenal beats Aston Villa
- Veteran Forsberg in Sweden's Olympic squad
- Bomber kills 5 at Shiite gathering in Pakistan
- Bomb suspect's teacher, family dismayed, shocked
- Palestinian intellectual Sayegh dies at 78
- England reaches 103-1 in reply to Proteas' 343
- Hezbollah leader blasts Egypt over Gaza barrier
- Men's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- Walchhofer leads downhill training in Bormio
- Buonanotte to miss 7 months after deadly car crash
- Airports step up security after failed airliner attack
- Taiwan to spend NT$13.26b on sports
- Armed Taliban commander dies in mosque shootout: NATO
- Legislature suggests local disaster relief, prevention alliances
- Events for welcoming first sunrise of 2010 planned
- Fewer school children receiving immunization over vaccine doubts
- Slang against Chinese envoy Chen stirs up local political discussion
- 28 more sites listed as wetlands of national importance
- Air travelers react actively to threats after United 93
- U.S. activist questioned in N.Korea
- Calmer Philippine volcano still a threat
- Croats choose 3rd president to lead nation to European Union
- House and Senate look to final health care talks in Jan.
- Diesel fuel transfer from grounded Alaska tug finished
- Iran police fires at protesters in clashes
- Two Hamas members killed in Beirut explosion
- Venezuelan to revive anti-Chavez movement
- Taiwan's DPP must offer China policy alternatives
- Asia's decade reoriented the world
- 'I never wanted to play a serial killer': Stanley Tucci
- Day-Lewis gives the performance of the decade in 'There Will Be Blood'
- 'Avatar' without English subtitles in Hong Kong leaves viewers in the dark
- Poisonous defoliants still exact a toll in U.S., Vietnam
- Troops deaths in Afghan war seen rising with surge
- Indonesia's religious police on hemline frontline
- Borneo mega-dams proposal raises fears for tribes, wildlife
- Afghan war museum displays past's horror
- Spain turns to Hollywood to boost tourism
- Lice alert for Norwegian salmon
- Indian officials probe aircraft stowaway
- Yves Rocher, French cosmetics tycoon, dead at 79: spokesman
- Four dead, 22 missing after new Philippine ferry disaster
- Swiss bank secrecy emerges from 2009 with holes
- Amazon.com Christmas day e-book sales beat print sales
- Azerbaijan to double gas supplies to Russia: SOCAR
- Family gathering feast in The Westin Taipei
- Discover Germany through a media exhibition here
- VICTORINOX opens Taipei store
- TOEIC marks 30th anniversary
- Forte offers party packages
- Yilan's Sansing hosts Silver Willow Festival
- WTSA container lines to raise dry cargo rates in February
- China Shipbuilding rises on trading debut
- Supertanker rates surge on new demand
- Maersk buys Devon offshore oilfield
- Carnival quarterly profit falls on cruise discounts
- AADA to up bunker surcharge
- CMA CGM seeks bondholders aid
- Turquoise is top decor shade for 2010
- Be your best , even when you're at home
- Assemble a quick and easy holiday centerpiece the Williamsburg way
- Mancini off to winning start as Chelsea stutter again
- Liverpool win but fail to convince against 10-man Wolves
- Alfa Romeo leading Sydney to Hobart
- Olympic champion Plushenko sets new world best mark
- Lakers bounce back by beating Kings in 2 OTs
- Duncan scores 26 points in Spurs' win
- Williams leads Jazz over 76ers 97-76
- Taiwan defends plane donation to Panama
- Taiwan Council for Cultural Affairs to push for more performance venues
- Hualien County Council rejects plan for freeway referendum
- UAE signs $20 billion nuclear deal with S. Korea
- Scolari: I turned down Juventus coaching offer
- Forest fires raze homes near Chilean port city
- Pope presses the flesh, visits Rome soup kitchen
- France: 8 may have been killed in Iran violence
- Olympic champions Wust, De Jong Vancouver-bound
- 'Avatar' atop Hollywood's record-breaking weekend
- Nigerian out of hospital after plane attack
- Mexico: Would-be bullfighter gored in throat, dies
- Polls: Opposition member, Zagreb mayor to runoff
- Security reviews under way after US plane attack
- Italy avalanches kill 7, including 4 rescuers
- Alleged terrorist known but not thought a threat
- Israel: 16,200 Jewish immigrants arrived in 2009
- Security reviews under way after airliner attack
- Indian tribes buy back thousands of acres of land
- Phoenix's kidnappings on track to decline in 2009
- Polls: Opposition member, Zagreb mayor in runoff
- AP source: 2nd man arrested on jet in Detroit
- Police find 5 bodies in northern Mexico
- Greek police arrest gunman who fired at random
- House backers of public insurance option may yield
- At least 5 killed in Iran protests
- Airliner plot raises fears about al-Qaida in Yemen
- Man removed from same flight as Christmas attack
- Jon Gosselin's NYC apartment trashed over holidays
- `Avatar' tops record box-office weekend
- AP source: Man on Sunday flight posed no threat
- Priest: 7 migrants killed in Suriname violence
- Jon Gosselin's NYC apartment trashed over holidays
- Bomb suspect came from elite family, best schools
- Alfa Romeo maintains lead in Sydney-Hobart race
- Final proposal by Pacquiao camp
- Charlie Sheen accused of using weapon in US
- US condemns violence in Iran
- NYC's New Year's Eve ball gets new crystal
- Officials say man on Sunday flight posed no threat
- 125 pilot whales die on NZ beaches, 43 saved
- Alleged airline terrorist transferred to prison
- $128.6 million lottery ticket sold in US
- NYC's New Year's Eve ball gets new crystal
- Brady throws 4 TDs, Pats' 35-7 win earns playoffs
- Detroit explosive common, easily detectible
- Larsson, Rodin lead Sweden to 7-3 win over Austria
- Alaska tug that ran into reef towed into port
- Manning reaches 50,000 yards passing
- Croatia: presidential election goes to runoff
- Thailand starts action to send Hmong back to Laos
- Guyana police bring comrades' families holiday aid
- Failed attack likely won't crash airline stocks
- Caribbean news briefs
- Monday, January 4
- BC-AP World Features Digest
- Japan's factory output up 2.6 percent in November
- Ex-president Carter finds pleasure in foreign jobs
- Jimmy and Rosalynn: A love story endures
- New form of malaria threatens Thai-Cambodia border
- Croatia: presidential election goes to runoff
- Thailand moves to send Hmong back to Laos
- Officials say man on Sunday flight posed no threat
- High expectations? States weigh marijuana reform
- Flyers beat Islanders for 13th straight time
- Showrooms find new life as places to play, learn
- Jets end Colts' pursuit of perfection 29-15
- Parker, Ginobili power Spurs past Knicks, 95-88
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Japan's factory output grows most in 6 months
- Kane lifts Blackhawks past Predators
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- China Mobile says vice chairman being investigated
- Foreign exchange rates
- Wenger targets signings to spur Arsenal's revival
- Dissident goes on trial, could face death penalty
- Activist: NKorea apparently detains US missionary
- Talk of the Day -- News digest of local media -- Trade relaxation
- US beats Switzerland 3-0 at world juniors
- Mine explosions kill 12 in China, 11 more trapped
- Talk of the Day -- News digest of local media -- National debt
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- China rescues hijacked ship, crew in Indian ocean
- Vietnamese court convicts dissident of subversion
- Alfa Romeo holds shrinking lead in Syd-Hobart race
- Shoppers spend a little more during holiday season
- Afghan police: 2 police killed in west Afghanistan
- Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 8
- Liberty Times: Taiwan is sovereign state owned by the people
- Oil extends gains above $78 in Asia
- Taiwan's economic activities heat up: CEPD
- Asian stocks rise amid jump in Japan production
- Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 8
- Lakers bounce back to beat Kings in dounble OT
- China finds likely tomb of 3rd century general
- Minister remains tight-lipped on investment deregulation
- Iran: Opposition leader condemns protester deaths
- United Daily News: Move to south
- Japan's Nikkei rises to 4-month high
- 3 killed in Nepal explosion
- Clemson wins Music City Bowl, beats Kentucky 21-13
- Families of 3 Americans held in Iran hire lawyer
- 4 out of 5 UK retailers see flat sales in 2010
- Israel to build 700 apartments in east Jerusalem
- Terror suspect's family releases statement
- Report: Iranian opposition activists arrested
- Putin opens oil terminal on Russia's Pacific coast
- ICC seeks Indian board's reply on pitch fiasco
- China shares up on premier's easy credit pledge
- Commercial Times: Mistaking A for B
- Relatives plead for British man condemned in China
- Security reviews under way after airliner attack
- Israel to build 700 apartments in east Jerusalem
- Relatives plead for British man condemned in China
- Sunday's Sports In Brief
- Nigerian plane bomber bought tickets in Ghana
- Taiwan notebook maker to build $800M China plant
- Greek police probe insurance company bombing
- China Times: MOJ should review its interpretation
- Oil holds near $78 a barrel in Asia
- Economic Daily News: Reactivate financial reform
- Majority in Taiwan favors replacing nuke power with renewables
- Zurich gets $225M California earthquake protection
- Polanski thanks supporters for their solidarity
- Diver finds 12 bodies in Philippine ferry wreckage
- '2012' sets box office record in China
- Investment protection, security on cross-strait agenda after ECFA
- Reports: Iranian opposition activists arrested
- Nepal delays freeing child soldiers from camps
- UK says it put plane bomb suspect on watchlist
- China plant shuts after children poisoned by lead
- Euro up against dollar to $1.4392
- Al-Qaida claims Italian kidnappings in W. Africa
- UK says it put plane bomb suspect on watchlist
- Reports: Iran arrests 7 opposition activists
- Draft bill of Hakka Basic Law reviewed
- Apple Daily: Good call by Ma
- ICC seeks Indian board's reply on pitch fiasco
- South Africa vs. England Scores
- FIS tests new safety gates in Bormio
- South Africa vs. England Scoreboard
- Mine explosions kill 17 in China, 6 more trapped
- Beckham in Capello's plans for World Cup
- Doctors' strike shuts down medical care in Nepal
- New restrictions to add to air-travel headaches
- Relatives visit Briton on death row in China
- 40 Iranian prisoners in Iraq launch hunger strike
- Vonn crashes at World Cup GS
- European stocks rise amid post holiday optimism
- Thailand sends Hmong back to Laos
- Taiwan's 8th national park opens
- Terror suspect's family sought, got no help
- Hoelzl leads World Cup GS, Vonn crashes
- Egypt's Orascom appeals Algeria tax claim
- Alfa Romeo wins Sydney to Hobart yacht race
- Share prices close higher on local bourse
- 2 wickets for South Africa, as England battle on
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Gunmen ambush Philippine politicians' convoy
- Hoelzl leads World Cup GS, Vonn crashes
- DOH to revise law to increase compensation for vaccine victims
- Egypt's Orascom appeals Algeria tax claim
- '2012' sets box office record in China
- Bomb hits Shiite procession in Pakistan's Karachi
- Draft bill allowing referendum on planned expressway turned back
- Diplomat: Myanmar releases 4 Taiwanese fishermen
- American star Vonn crashes at World Cup GS
- No timetable set for panel makers investing in China
- Bomb kills 3 at Shiite procession in Karachi
- Stock futures edge higher following gains overseas
- Thai troops raid camp, deport 4,000 Hmong to Laos
- Russian FM open for new ideas in talks with Japan
- Reports: Iran steps up crackdown on opposition
- US$30 billion in Chinese funds may enter Taiwan after MOU: FSC
- Officials: Suicide bombing in Karachi kills 10
- Pirate claim: $4M paid to release Chinese ship
- Russian composer Isaac Schwartz dies at 86
- Israeli defense chief: Iran can build bomb by 2011
- Suicide bombing in Karachi kills 20
- Motor show models wear many hats
- Moscow commission slams treatment of jailed lawyer
- Gains overseas, retail sales data boost futures
- Cyprus: FBI helps search for leader's stolen body
- American star Vonn crashes at World Cup GS
- Hoelzl wins World Cup GS, Vonn crashes
- Report: US rejects Airbus jet sale to Syria
- Cook hits ton as England close in on South Africa
- Audi plans (EURO)7.3 billion investments through 2012
- Audi plans euro7.3 billion investments through 2012
- Terror suspect studied in Dubai this year
- Ski jumper arrested for alleged attack on wife
- Women's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Napolitano concedes airline security system failed
- Driven by speculation, property rebound may not last: scholar
- New restrictions add to air-travel headaches
- Jerman leads final downhill training in Bormio
- Ma spokesman denies report of checkbook diplomacy
- Cultural agency plans regular performances to boost local tourism
- Pakistan bombing kills 25 at Shiite procession
- Turkish authorities search top secret army unit
- Hoelzl wins World Cup GS, Vonn crashes
- Family: Mousavi nephew's body taken from hospital
- Al-Qaida claims Italian kidnappings in W. Africa
- Karzai: 10 civilians die in fight with intl forces
- Spanish PM praises Europe's welfare state model
- Spain's deficit worsens to 6.79 percent of GDP
- Stocks higher at open following retail sales data
- English Football Results
- Big enterprises can invite up to 800 Chinese to visit Taiwan
- Gaza aid convoy stuck in Jordan on hunger strike
- Spurs beat West Ham to boost Champions League push
- Financial services to gain if included in early harvest list: FSC
- Top US official concedes security system failed
- NJ man in Brazil case: Son not yet calling me Dad
- Taiwan's wage levels expected to rebound in 2nd half of 2010: CEPD
- French car registrations lifted by bonus
- Stocks higher following retail sales data
- Nelly offers reward in burglary of his home
- Moscow commission slams treatment of jailed lawyer
- Homeless man charged with stealing, crashing plane
- Brazilian striker admits cocaine use
- Stocks edge higher following retail sales data
- Beasley receives positive news over thigh injury
- Ma to tour Taiwan to thank voters for their support: KMT
- UK says plane bomb suspect on routine watchlist
- Baltic Sea gas pipeline gets German approval
- Four detained Taiwanese fishermen return from Myanmar
- NY tourist drowns off island near Puerto Rico
- 9 dead, including at least 6 kids, in US fire
- Opposition party rejects PM Netanyahu's unity bid
- Oil jumps above $79 a barrel
- US court hearing in airline attack postponed
- US man in Brazil case: Son not yet calling me Dad
- Dollar slips in light post-holiday trading
- Top US official says security system failed
- Without Miller, Walchhofer favorite in Bormio
- Times Square shredders offer good riddance to 2009
- Ukraine ensures transit of Russian oil to Europe
- Cook hits ton as England take control in Durban
- No decision on Sheen charges likely until February
- Senegalese strike Cisse joining Freiburg
- Taiwan-PRC spy swap has dim prospects
- 'Time running out' in fight against Taliban: NATO official
- Jimmy and Rosalynn: A love story endures
- Thailand moves to send Hmong back to Laos
- Iranian opposition leader condemns protester deaths
- New restrictions to add to air-travel headaches
- Taiwan government defends plane donation to Panama
- DOH to consider more compensation for flu inoculation victims
- Taiwan's economic activities heat up
- Hualien Council rejects plan for Freeway referendum
- Investment protection, security is on agenda after ECFA
- Draft bill of Hakka Basic Law reviewed
- Panel makers
- Taiwan's eighth national park opens in Tainan
- 2010 Vienna Philharmonic concert to be simulcast on January 1st
- Majority in Taiwan favors replacing nuke power with renewables
- CCA pushing for more performance venues
- Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 8
- China finds likely tomb of 3rd-century general
- Iran arrests 7 opposition activists
- Israel to build 700 apartments
- Lawyer hire
- 'Time running out' in fight against Taliban: NATO official
- Obama orders security review after failed attack
- The family of Nigerian terror suspect releases statement
- Vietnamese court convicts dissident of subversion
- Relatives plead for British man condemned in China
- Mine explosions kill 12 in China, 11 more trapped
- Thailand moves to send Hmong back to Laos
- Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter: A love story endures
- Fees stain welcome mat for filmmakers in NYC
- Ten U.S.-based a cappella singers ready for pop stardom
- Jon Gosselin's NYC apartment trashed
- Hugh Grant says he dreams of literary career
- Tim Robbins, Sarandon, split: spokesperson
- Robin Thicke is Dr. Love on new 'Sex Therapy' CD
- Taylor Swift voted AP entertainer of the year
- Classic books to U.S. rock: Medvedev's private passions
- S.Korea eyes Turkey deal after UAE contract
- Shoppers spend a little more this season
- China Mobile's deputy chairman is investigated
- Japan's bubble distant memory 20 years later
- Factory output in Japan grows most in six months
- French hotels polish up their star ratings and new star category
- China likely to become top global exporter
- Taiwan shares close up 1.06 percent
- China PM blasts trade protectionism, pressure on yuan
- Asian stocks up amid rising Japan production
- Oil extends gains above US$78 in Asia
- U.S. dollar gains in Asia on U.S. optimism
- Will Santa Fe lose its charm for a family ride?
- Andrew Strauss grabs back initiative for England
- Rooney key as United closes on Chelsea
- Tiger Woods ends month of misery as an Invisible Man
- LeBron leads Cavaliers to victory
- De Villiers warns slow-motion Trott
- Deadline nears for Pacquiao-Mayweather blood feud
- Mavericks defeats Nuggets in battle of division leaders
- Wenger upbeats despite supersub Fabregas's injury
- Taiwan DPP not opposed to non-military aid for Afghanistan
- Taiwan Legislature reaches consensus against US beef imports
- Pakistan bombing kills 30 at Shiite procession
- Chelsea beats Fulham to go 5 points clear
- Nigerian broke family contact before bomb attempt
- Nigeria: 8 die as Islamic militants fight police
- Wild horse roundup to begin in Nevada amid protest
- Storms, falling supply drives energy prices up
- Tyra Banks says she's ending her talk show
- Controlled explosions topple aging US bridge
- Sporting signs Sinama-Pongolle from Atletico
- Vonn's crash raises more safety questions
- Thai troops deport 4,000 Hmong to Laos
- Suicide attack on Pakistani Shiites kills 30
- Missing US missionary devoted to NKorea's plight
- Russian YouTube cop charged with fraud
- Toni demands AS Roma transfer
- USF1 team says 2010 preparations on schedule
- NYC announces record-setting reduction in crime
- China Eastern orders 16 Airbus A330s
- Wust qualifies to defend her Olympic 3,000 title
- In-flight security rules eased
- Argentina floods kill 2; thousands evacuated
- Feds assess terror watchlists after airline attack
- Disney sees superhero dollars in Marvel unknowns
- Delays, but no travel chaos following attack
- Cup challenger hopes to sort out sails issue
- Disney and Marvel's cast of characters
- Russia, Ukraine end oil transit dispute
- Fed exit strategy: let banks set up CDs
- Guinea's No. 2 plans to visit wounded junta chief
- Academy library hosts new members of movie history
- Niger's gov't says gunmen kill 3 Saudi tourists
- US apartment fire kills 6 children, 3 adults
- Al-Qaida in Yemen claims attack on US airliner
- Greek anarchists claim insurance company bombing
- China set to execute Briton many say is unstable
- AP: Ponzi collapses more than tripled in '09
- British soldier killed by explosion in Afghanistan
- Niger's gov't says gunmen kill 3 Saudi tourists
- Yves Rocher, global beauty baron, dies at 79
- Treasurys come off lows following auction
- Al-Qaida group says it was behind jetliner attack
- AP Sportlight
- Retailers' stores thinly stocked; profits won't be
- Tunisian diplomat Bourguiba Jr. dies at 82
- Now hear this: Swim-proof hearing aids to get test
- Israel to build 700 apartments in east Jerusalem
- Obama: Security team to keep pressure on enemies
- Settlement reached in Nevada governor's divorce
- Warden at troubled US women's prison to step down
- Calif. man pleads not guilty in sea lion shooting
- AP: Ponzi collapses nearly quadrupled in '09
- Egypt: activists turned back from Gaza
- Warden at troubled Va. women's prison to step down
- Venezuela's Chavez accuses Colombia, US of plot
- Obama orders reviews of US watchlist, air safety
- Marilyn Manson, former bandmate settle lawsuit
- Times Square shredder offers good riddance to 2009
- Stocks edge higher as shoppers step up spending
- Dip in dollar drives gold, other metals higher
- Pilgrim's Pride exits bankruptcy protection
- Wild horse roundup to begin in US amid protest
- Yemen says attack suspect was in country
- In emergency call, woman says Sheen threatened her
- Yemen says attack suspect was in country
- In police call, woman says Sheen threatened her
- Documents in sweat lodge case show past problems
- Docs in fatal sweat lodge case show past problems
- Obama praises Iran protesters, hits govt reaction
- Technology, materials funds boost investor returns
- Al-Qaida in Yemen expands operations
- Obama leaves golf course abruptly, speeds home
- Gay marriage in Argentina is 1st in Latin America
- Obama friend's child injured, golf interrupted
- Details sought on Ireland, US clergy abuse cases
- Iran holds bodies of slain protesters
- Iranian appeals prison sentence for arms smuggling
- Anti-terror officials let terror suspect keep visa
- Mom charged in baby's Christmas Eve beating death
- Nevada orders urine tests for Pacquiao, Mayweather
- `Avatar' trumps new releases in its second weekend
- Gay marriage in Argentina is 1st in Latin America
- US apartment fire kills 6 children, 3 women
- Sheen's wife claims he held knife to her throat
- Delays, but no travel chaos following attack
- Confusion fills skies after attempted bombing
- Suriname cops search for anti-migrant rioters
- Obama vows to use power to thwart terrorists
- Obama orders reviews of watchlist and air safety
- Stocks higher? Famed investor says don't bet on it
- Google sharpens aim on mobile marketing with AdMob
- Canada bans most carry-on luggage
- Mobile phone mania forces scramble for airwaves
- A new Van Morrison is born: Singer has a baby boy
- Luxury car buyers spending less for the holidays
- Better airport scanners delayed by privacy fears
- Charlie Sheen's wife claims he threatened her
- Important dates surrounding Christmas Day attack
- Revival of 'Ragtime' set to close Sunday on B'way
- Today In History
- Doctors remove needle from near Brazil boy's spine
- Revival of 'Ragtime' set to close Sunday on B'way
- Canada bans most US-bound carry-on bags
- NKorea says it detains American man
- Georgia drops Texas A&M 44-20 in Indy Bowl
- Couple stranded 3 days after GPS leads them astray
- NKorea says it detains American man
- Lil Wayne has hometown farewell show before jail
- US calling friends, allies on Iran sanctions
- US vice president chooses USVI for family vacation
- Attempted bombing puts focus on terrorist lists
- Sarah Palin's daughter seeks full custody of baby
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Nufarm ends Sinochem talks, deals with Sumitomo
- Modin scores in OT to end Jackets' 9-game skid 1-0
- Japan's finance minister hospitalized
- Durant scores 40 in Thunder's 105-89 win over Nets
- AT&T temporarily halts online iPhone sales in NYC
- Talk of the Day -- News digest of local media -- recovery nears?
- Malaysia courts fine 27 for making songbirds fight
- Chinese auditor says $34.4 billion misused
- China Times: Wrong Time to Cut Taxes
- Britain says China carries out execution of Briton
- Singer Boyle brings act to Japan
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Talk of the Day -- News digest of local media -- vaccine compensation
- Britain says China carried out execution of Briton
- North Korea: American detained after illegal entry
- SKorean government to pardon ex-Samsung chairman
- Liberty Times: Minor leaguer Ma
- Suicide attack on Pakistani Shiites kills 33
- Oil hangs below $79 in Asia after big surge
- Home prices likely fell in October vs. year ago
- Stoudemire, Dudley lead Suns to rout of Lakers
- 47 Sri Lankan leave for Australia, Romania
- RC2 Corp. to pay $1.25 million for lead in toys
- Google faces China lawsuit over book scanning
- Bristol Palin seeks full custody of baby
- Tax base needs to be broadened: vice premier
- Big first year leaves Obama tired
- Cutler leads Bears over Vikings, 36-30 in OT
- Broadcasters' woes could spell trouble for free TV
- Netanyahu to Egypt to discuss peace, prisoner swap
- China confirms Briton's execution, despite UK plea
- Asian markets mixed in light holiday trade
- Taiwan feels impact of global warming
- Standoff over US base closure sours US-Japan ties
- Drummer for Avenged Sevenfold found dead at home
- Court disciplines Joe Jackson's attorney
- South Link train line to be reopened after typhoon repairs
- Henin says she can be better than before
- Chinese companies offer $650M for Canadian miner
- Japan stocks flat, fundraising worries hit banks
- United Daily News: Power corrupts 'immediately'
- MOFA prepares at least 20 trade fairs for next year
- Death toll from Karachi bombing reaches 40
- Key security agencies lack permanent leaders
- Afghan delegation investigating civilian deaths
- China shares rise on higher commodity prices
- SKorean court clears ex-officials over bank deal
- Commercial Times: People as A League
- Obama orders review of airline safety procedures
- Oil closes in on $79 in Asia after big surge
- Taiwan opposition: Ma's China policy ineffective
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- Economic Daily News: Rapid freezing of economic growth?
- Maritime watchdog: Somali pirates seized UK tanker
- US citizen in solitary confinement in Myanmar
- Iran accuses West of fomenting violent protests
- World markets mostly higher in light holiday trade
- Officials probe US apartment fire that killed 9
- Putin urges US to share missile defense data
- Gaza aid convoy heads to Syria for transit
- San Jose police mount cameras on officers' heads
- Tax hikes to come only after economy get stronger: MOF
- Maritime watchdog: Somali pirates seized 2 ships
- Euro up against dollar to $1.4430
- Google faces China lawsuit over book scanning
- Philippine Senate probes ferry sinking
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Share prices dip slightly on local bourse
- Death toll from Karachi bombing reaches 43
- Internet resumes 6 months after riot in west China
- President pledges no relaxation of military preparedness
- Fabregas concerned by injury, not talk of future
- Israeli police arrest nuclear whistleblower Vanunu
- Salvio not going to Atletico before June
- New green idea: building solar-powered greenhouses on fallow land
- Afghan govt: 4 held in death of intel deputy
- WHO chief: swine flu pandemic continues
- Apple Daily: Afterthought on market report
- South Africa vs. England Scores
- Iran accuses West of fomenting violent protests
- Nigeria: At least 35 dead in Islamic sect violence
- Schild leads World Cup slalom after 1st run
- Taiwan parties to restore partial ban on US beef
- Iraq inks oil deal with Lukoil
- Largest CGA patrol ship launched
- World markets mostly higher in light holiday trade
- Online platform to help Taiwan SMEs
- China drops hepatitis B check for school, work
- Madrid denies (EURO)1 billion buy-out by Man City sheik
- Madrid denies euro1 billion buy-out by Man City sheik
- South Africa vs. England Scoreboard
- Phone points illegal border crossers to water
- Japan sets up year-end homeless shelter
- Japan mulls selling India nuclear power technology
- UK mortgagees pay down debt for 6th quarter
- Officials: Gunmen kill 5 Sunni Awakening members
- Italy's Collina backs video technology
- Audi plans $10.5B investments through 2012
- Israeli police arrest nuclear whistleblower Vanunu
- DPP approves conditional Taiwanese role in Afghanistan
- Schild leads World Cup slalom after 1st run
- England leads South Africa by 170 runs in 2nd test
- Somali pirates seize 2 ships
- Women's World Cup Slalom Results
- Airline attack suspect spent 2 periods in Yemen
- Sergio Garcia to visit specialist over hand injury
- Man United's Van der Sar on compassionate leave
- Record year on London Stock Exchange
- China sentences 2 men to death in gang crackdown
- MOEA to explore emerging countries through fair price branding
- Taiwan to restore partial ban on US beef
- ECFA to be signed under three preconditions: premier
- Russian president bans tax crime suspects' jailing
- England leads South Africa by 232 runs in 2nd test
- Futures higher ahead of housing, confidence data
- Serbian official quits over failure to get Mladic
- Airline attack suspect spent 2 periods in Yemen
- Custody battle launched over Palin's grandson
- 5.7-magnitude quake jolts parts of Bangladesh
- Slovenia's Jerman wins Bormio downhill
- Oil down to near $78 a barrel after big surge
- Kurdish lawmakers to be brought to court by police
- Local company acquires solar module plant from GE Energy
- Karzai sends team to probe Afghan civilian deaths
- Consensus at legislature: No ground beef or beef offal from U.S.
- Iran arrests sister of Nobel laureate
- Real, virtual, transparent cars seen at Taipei auto show
- Men's World Cup Downhill Results
- Russia, Ukraine resolve oil transit dispute
- Taiwan ranks as Asia's 8th-largest host country for 2008
- 2 NHL defenders to lead Latvia's Olympic effort
- Somali pirates seize tanker, cargo ship
- Officials: Gunmen kill 5 Sunni guards in Iraq
- England leads South Africa by 195 runs in 2nd test
- Russian president bans tax crime suspects' jailing
- Ishida defends interim WBA title
- Iraq inks oil deal with Russia's Lukoil
- Chamakh says he will finish season with Bordeaux
- Slovenia's Jerman wins Bormio downhill
- Reinsurer: Catastrophe costs down in '09
- Yemen: US never warned us about airline bomber
- Schild wins World Cup slalom
- Lebanese troops fire on Israeli jets over south
- Serbian official quits over failure to get Mladic
- Home prices rise again in October
- Cross-strait business disputes handled by SEF soaring
- Reports: Suspicious package detonated in Milan
- Palestinians win court dispute to use Israeli road
- Schild wins World Cup slalom
- Egypt encouraged during Israeli PM's visit
- China executes Briton despite UK, family pleas
- Campaign renewed to end use of disposable chopsticks
- Patient cleared of defaming hospital in Indonesia
- Nigeria president signs budget from Saudi hospital
- Metzelder to stay in Madrid; Germany spot unlikely
- Younger Schumacher interested in F1 return
- NHL players named to Norway's Olympic hockey squad
- Government to avoid severe impact from beef issue
- Police: Body found in home of Lebanese ambassador
- Stocks edge higher at open following housing data
- Ukraine frontrunner says democracy not worth it
- Companies have more hiring needs as economy recovers: survey
- Fire at India's nuclear research facility kills 2
- Key US security agencies lack permanent leaders
- Egypt encouraged during Israeli PM's visit
- Stocks mostly higher following housing data
- US soldier dies in Afghan shooting incident
- Doctors leave 9 needles in Brazilian boy's body
- Consumer confidence extends rise in December
- Apple Daily runs most negative stories about children, teenagers
- Serbia makes second draw from IMF loan
- Suspicious package destroyed in Milan
- NHL player named to Norway's Olympic hockey squad
- Iran limits movements of an opposition leader
- Oil near $79 a barrel
- UK's O2 apologizes for smartphone problems
- Consumer confidence extends rise in December
- England close in on victory against South Africa
- Stocks up for 7th day on housing, confidence data
- Toni confident of joining AS Roma
- Brazilian family wants to bring boy back from US
- Busch eligible for Germany hockey team
- Report: Building collapses in Istanbul
- Somali pirates seize tanker, cargo ship
- UK's O2 apologizes for smart phone problems
- Court lets Palestinians use major Israeli highway
- Premier reveals idea of building affordable houses in Linkou
- Web posts suggest lonely, depressed terror suspect
- Nearly 70% people approve of cross-strait talks
- WHO chief: swine flu pandemic continues
- Report: 1 injured in building collapse in Istanbul
- GM offering deep discounts on Saturn, Pontiac
- Home prices rise again in October
- Malawi police arrest 2 men for engagement ceremony
- Sailor who survived USS Cole bombing dies in US
- Cyprus seeks (EURO)500 million boost to state coffers
- Cyprus seeks euro500 million boost to state coffers
- Ukraine frontrunner says democracy not worth it
- USVI probes deaths of protected brown pelicans
- Poland turns to Sweden in probe of Auschwitz theft
- Nokia broadens patent claims against Apple
- Heavy rains unleash floods in Puerto Rico; 1 dead
- Swiss police: Body of British tourist found
- Claims of 'recovery' for Taiwan premature
- U.S. military is meeting recruitment goals with video games -- but at what cost?
- China confirms execution of Briton, despite UK plea
- Google Inc. faces China lawsuit for scanning Mian Mian's work
- Three doctors may have licenses revoked for fraud
- Legislature reaches consensus against import of U.S. beef parts
- Taiwan wants to sign China pact at cross-strait talks: shih
- DPP not oppose to non-military aid for Afghanistan
- Ma's China policy is ineffective: DPP
- An old opera genre finds new life in Taiwan
- Taiwan feels impact of global warming
- MOEA to promote fairly priced products in emerging countries
- New green idea builds solar-powered greenhouses on fallow land
- Online platform to help Taiwan SMEs
- Largest CGA ship
- North Korea: American detained after illegal entry
- Sarah Palin's daughter seeks full custody of baby
- Key security agencies lack permanent leaders for nearly a year
- U.S. on Iran sanctions
- Sri Lankans' departure
- Netanyahu on peace
- U.S. military is meeting recruitment goals - but at what cost?
- Iran accuses Western nations of fomenting violent protests
- Canadian officials ban most U.S.-bound carry-on luggage
- Canadian officials ban most U.S.-bound carry-on luggage
- At least 35 dead in Islamic sect violence: Nigeria
- Swine flu pandemic continues: WHO
- Songbirds fight
- Intel deputy's death
- Broadcasters' woes could spell trouble for free TV
- Big first year leaves U.S. President Barack Obama tired
- Lil Wayne has hometown farewell show before jail
- Polanski thanks supporters for their solidarity
- Marguerite Abouet's comic-book stories show another Africa
- Susan Boyle in Japan for famous NYE music gala
- Oscars ballots mailed to voters
- Limited impact seen on air traffic after attack
- Consumer groups oppose Google buying AdMob
- China groups bid US$650m for Canadian miners
- Fed proposes to drain excess bank reserves
- EU urges Russia, Ukraine to ensure oil supplies
- S.Korean govt to pardon ex-Samsung chairman
- AT&T halts online iPhone sales in New York
- RC2 Corp. to pay US$1.25m for lead in toys
- Venezuela to shift time zones again
- India's 3G auction
- HK's economy
- China to aid Cuba
- New Year's Eve Dinner and Countdown Party
- China leads the world in minimally-invasive advanced technology
- Domino's Pizza new product for 2010 -"Puff Pizza"
- Shangri-La's Far Eastern Plaza Hotel ranked in top 20 business hotels
- Book your dream wedding reception at Sheraton Taipei
- Zhang Yimou to receive Asian Film Award in March
- Taiwan shares close flat after rises
- United State stocks creep to new 2009 highs
- U.S. dollar gains slightly in Asian trade
- Asian stock markets are mixed in light holiday trade
- Oil hangs below US$79 in Asia after surge
- Nelson-Atkins museum offers a new look at oldest art
- Nelson-Atkins museum offers a new look at oldest art
- Tevez's double wins league victory
- Cook praises Gooch as England take lead
- Roberto Mancini won't rule out City title tilt
- Posh boss Mark Cooper doesn't take credit for great escape
- Tevez's double wins league victory
- Cook praises Gooch as England take lead
- Roberto Mancini won't rule out City title tilt
- Posh boss Mark Cooper doesn't take credit for great escape
- Warriors rally to hand Boston second loss
- Knicks' Robinson fined over comments
- Stoudemire surprises Lakers
- Yi shines but Nets no match for Durant and Thunder
- Warriors rally to hand Boston second loss
- Knicks' Robinson fined over comments
- Stoudemire surprises Lakers
- Yi shines but Nets no match for Durant and Thunder
- Taiwan labor unions throw cow dung at KMT headquarters
- Nigeria: At least 38 dead in Islamic sect violence
- Birmingham: Big transfers could disrupt record run
- Brazilian family wants to bring boy back from US
- NKorea confirms it has detained an American
- Karzai, NATO clash over reports of civilian deaths
- Ukraine front-runner questions democratic reforms
- Police recover Picasso's 'Little Guitar'
- Stocks mixed after housing, confidence data
- Turkish court sentences Kurdish bomber to life
- Uruguay's Ghiggia honored at Maracana stadium
- 1 dead in building collapse in Istanbul
- Trading halted on Nasdaq's options floor
- Safet Susic named new Bosnia football coach
- High waves temporarily shut Puerto Rico bay
- Yemen probes contacts, movements of bomb suspect
- Kofler wins Four-Hill ski jumping event
- France-based Areva plans California nuclear plant
- US judge: Birth mom must give child to ex-partner
- Cuba gives US diplomat access to arrested American
- Ski Jump World Cup results
- Robber takes (EURO)100,000 in jewels from Paris shop
- Robber takes euro100,000 in jewels from Paris shop
- Scientists begin testing mussels for pollutants
- Report: Iran seeking to smuggle raw uranium
- Tree surfer in US slams into car, injures head
- Nokia expands patent dispute beyond Apple iPhone
- Kuipers, Groothuis qualify again for Vancouver
- US congressmen press Afghanistan to delay election
- Cuba gives US diplomat access to arrested American
- Germany's Siemens selling Draeger stake
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts From Recent Editorials
- China shows defiance with Briton's execution
- Intel: Iran seeking to smuggle raw uranium
- Tropicana turns 70, feathers, dancing gals and all
- Rare New Year's Eve 'blue moon' to ring in 2010
- Facebook fugitive taunts UK police, builds fanbase
- Rare New Year's Eve 'blue moon' to ring in 2010
- Spain raises terrorism alert level as precaution
- Sudan approves disputed referendum law for South
- Twitter co-founder takes aim at mobile payments
- Capitals assign goalie Varlamov to minor league
- Journalists' group slams NBC for flying boy home
- Piracy-related events in the past year
- Castroneves adds new title to list: Dad
- Drug pardon frees French women from Dominican jail
- Haqqani network challenges US-Pakistan relations
- Tales from the US PGA Tour in 2009
- USS Cole bombing survivor dies in US home
- Treasury yields fall after successful bond auction
- Colombia says coca crop eradication down in 2009
- 2009 was a year that could drive a sports fan bats
- Intel report: Iran seeking to smuggle raw uranium
- Cuba critical of all 4 Florida Senate candidates
- Wickmayer: "I'm no drugs cheat"
- Analysis: Many in US query 'system worked' comment
- Mexico suspends 6 over photos of slain drug lord
- New York Review caricaturist David Levine dies
- Dollar edges up on housing, confidence data
- San Francisco's famous sea lions have vanished
- Studies spotlight problems in US device approvals
- Stocks slip to break six-day winning streak
- Jamaica hunts suspected 'guns-for-ganja' smuggler
- US lawmaker predicts Palin run for White House
- With a twist, race still a factor in US gov race
- Obama: 'A systemic failure' occured in US skies
- String of investment bubbles marked 2000-09
- US judge: Birth mom must give child to ex-partner
- English Football Results
- Late Torres goal clinches Liverpool win at Villa
- Anthrax vaccine, antibiotics offered to 80 in US
- Mercedes pays $6.8M in US fuel efficiency fines
- Argentina takes DNA samples to track missing kids
- Obama: 'Systemic failure' in US airliner attack
- Computer hacker pleads guilty to fraud case
- Iranian security forces intensify crackdown
- Yemen investigates Nigerian's al-Qaida contacts
- Mexico City enacts region's 1st gay marriage law
- Analysis: Many question 'system worked' comment
- Consumer confidence rises in Dec, but still weak
- Journalists' group slams NBC for flying boy home
- Homes destroyed in Australian west coast wildfires
- JetBlue flight in DomRep delayed after threat
- French council strikes down carbon tax
- Canada has limitations in sharing terror info
- England denies CommGames pullout amid terror fears
- Attorney: PETA worker neglected snakes in his care
- Yemeni link to airline plot complicates Gitmo plan
- Puerto Rico cancels 46 flights, blames volcano ash
- Wednesday, January 6
- BC-AP World Features Digest
- John Daly to play in January's Sony Open in Hawaii
- Danish cyclist Villumsen to ride for NZ
- A chronology of those who died in 2008
- Caribbean news briefs
- Obama: US intel had info ahead of airliner attack
- Obama moves to curb federal secrets
- Letterman extortion suspect looks to Woods scandal
- A chronology of those who died in 2009
- Favre among 8 Vikings in Pro Bowl
- US appeals court nixes Vatican Bank Holocaust suit
- US appeals court nixes Vatican Bank Holocaust suit
- NFL Pro Bowl Rosters
- Drums probed as possible cause of US anthrax case
- Security costs will top $75M in NYC terror trial
- Gold dips back below $1,100 as dollar rises
- Chronology of news events in 2009
- Gold dips back below $1,100 as dollar rises
- Broadcom settles securities class action lawsuit
- US mom, baby revived after Christmas Eve birth
- South African doctor sees drug-resistant HIV
- Pressure rises to stop antibiotics in agriculture
- UCLA ruins Temple's day, win EagleBank Bowl 30-21
- Aim for healthy bulk in diet for losing weight
- At 95, Peter Mondavi reflects on life in wine
- Rockets seeking to trade McGrady
- Rockets seeking to trade McGrady
- Resolved: Eating right with 4 new cookbooks
- With these brownies, doing without is no sacrifice
- Party with mashed beans, crumbled cheese and honey
- At-home technology can monitor seniors for safety
- Deck the halls and garden with red and green
- Peru Indian rep shuns official report on conflict
- Gold medal champ says manager stole $1.1 million
- Gold medalist says manager stole $1.1 million
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Cavaliers clip Hawks again, 95-84
- 'Best Job' winner stung by dangerous jellyfish
- U.S. dollar flat in early Taipei trading
- 2 Koreas open new, updated military hot lines
- Foreign exchange rates
- Oil falls amid reported rise in US inventories
- Protest at Mexican jail where Mel Gibson to film
- US weighs duties on Chinese steel grating
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Autopsy for Avenged Sevenfold drummer inconclusive
- Talk of the Day -- News digest of local media -- Tax reform
- Report: GMAC to get another $3.5B in federal aid
- Taiwan to restore partial ban on US beef
- Talk of the Day -- News digest of local media -- Beef controversy
- Militants kill 2 Filipino navy commandos in clash
- Conserving water will earn discount for users
- Editorial Roundup: Excerpts From Recent Editorials
- South Link train line reopened after typhoon repairs
- Court lets Palestinians use major Israeli highway
- Asian markets mixed after Wall Street slips
- Stafford bounces back in Sabres 4-3 win over Pens
- Obama wants answers after botched terror attack
- Taiwan rep. to U.S. comments on beef issue impact
- Suit: NYC eatery patron hurt by falling moose head
- Wildfires destroy homes in Australia's west
- Japan unveils growth plan for next decade
- Japanese teen secures Olympic berth
- Apple Daily: 'Alien' NCC
- JAL shares dive to record low on bankruptcy fears
- President Ma calls meeting on beef issue
- No games pull out for Australia
- Afghan investigators: Civilians killed by troops
- 8 Turkish army officers released from custody
- DPP urges U.S. to respect Taiwan people's will on beef imports
- Bus, truck collide in China; 16 die, 11 injured
- Iranian hard-liners plan show of strength
- Sri Lanka opt for new-look squad
- Liberty Times: What kind of government is this?
- Graceland Too attracts offbeat tourism
- Tuesday's Sports In Brief
- Mother Teresa, Katharine Hepburn on new US stamps
- China shares rise on rumors of stock index futures
- Afghan investigators: Civilians killed by troops
- Oil rises above $79 a barrel in Asia
- China Times: The message behind the poll
- World markets mixed after Wall Street slips
- Pioneering Chinese editor announces new venture
- Bombs kill 18 in Iraq's central Anbar province
- England beats South Africa in 2nd test
- Japan stocks hammered by Japan Airlines worries
- Laos won't let UN visit repatriated Hmong yet
- Euro falls against dollar to $1.4337
- Spanish hostage in Africa has gunshot wounds
- United Daily News: Green is the name of the game
- Spielberg, Kidman to present at Golden Globes
- Turkmenistan awards giant gas field contract
- Famous San Francisco sea lions leave in droves
- South Africa vs. England Scoreboard
- Vietnam teacher sentenced for raping students
- Turkmenistan awards giant gas field contract
- Spanish hostage in Africa has gunshot wounds
- Judge named to head trial of ex-president in financial reform scandal
- New Delhi assures safe 2010 Commonwealth Games
- World markets mixed after Wall Street slips
- Laos tells UN it's too soon to visit Hmong
- China navy official says overseas base needed
- Hospitals to be shut down if found involved in fraud: minister
- Taiwan official: No political talks with China yet
- UN rights chief: stop excessive violence in Iran
- Economic Daily News: Restart tax reform
- NY's Tavern on the Green restaurant to shut down
- Bombs kill 21 in Iraq's western Anbar province
- Actor Colin Farrell baptizes new son in Poland
- Share prices rise above 8,100 on local bourse
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Chelsea 'debt free' in readiness for UEFA rules
- Iran says more than 500 protesters arrested
- Space head: Russia may send spacecraft to asteroid
- Afghan investigators: Children killed by troops
- Sentencing for chief in celebrity surrogate case
- Dutch probe into airline terror attack released
- Bombs kill 23 in Iraq's western Anbar province
- Polish city fires Euro 2012 stadium constructor
- Bolton fires Megson with club in relegation zone
- NY's Tavern on the Green restaurant bites the dust
- French women return home from Dominican prison
- Taiwan to send team to U.S. over beef issue
- Dutch court to hear Nigerians' case against Shell
- 'Thriller' to be preserved in US film registry
- 25 new titles added to National Film Registry
- US stocks set to open lower as dollar rises
- Kraft, Cadbury agree on new disclosure deadline
- Chelsea 'debt free' in readiness for UEFA rules
- Nigerian suspect led devout, quiet life in Yemen
- Czechs name hockey squad for Vancouver Games
- Tim Hart of Steeleye Span dies in Spain at 61
- 'Thriller,' Muppets among 25 in US film registry
- Afghan probe says NATO fighting killed children
- Matsui keen on playing defense for Angels
- Suspected chemical weapons smuggler to Iraq held
- Iran police vow to crush protesters with no mercy
- Dutch to use full body scanners for US flights
- Iraq signs 2 oil deals with Angola's Sonangol
- New EU chief: Economy will top summit agenda
- Hugo Boss to close Cleveland plant
- Dutch to use full body scanners for US flights
- US man calls emergency line, hoping for ride
- Former Indonesian President Wahid dies at 69
- Spain's La Caixa increases stake in Hong Kong bank
- Somali arrested at airport with chemicals, syringe
- Swedes demand removal from Interpol list
- Taiwan honors technicians on 50th anniversary of aid missions
- Somali arrested at airport with chemicals, syringe
- Oil back below $79 a barrel as stocks seen rising
- Taiwanese surgeon leads medical team on Africa mission
- Space head: Russia may send spacecraft to asteroid
- Pakistani Taliban claim Karachi bombing
- Iranian police: Mousavi's nephew was assassinated
- AP Sportlight
- Czechs name hockey squad for Vancouver Games
- Russia may send spacecraft to knock away asteroid
- US moving closer on fresh aid to GMAC
- Spanish PM defends minister on ETA warning
- Bulgaria sending more troops to Afghanistan
- Germany may lose title of world's export champion
- Report: NKorea to ban use of foreign currency
- 3D TV expected to steal spotlight in electronics market in 2010
- Italy: 500 tons of bad seafood seized
- Iran hard-liners back government in mass rallies
- Spanish PM defends minister on ETA attack warning
- Pakistani Taliban claim Karachi bombing
- ABC reporter engaged to White House budget chief
- Ripples from aborted Taiwan-China tax pact continue to be felt
- Yemen vows to eliminate al-Qaida from country
- Former Indonesian president Wahid dies at 69
- AP Source: US moves closer on fresh aid to GMAC
- Russia's GDP up 1.9 pct in Q4
- British hostage released alive in Iraq
- Pompey could face bankruptcy after court hearing
- Hodgson signs 1-year contract extension at Fulham
- Stocks fall at open as dollar rises
- KMT to dispose of party assets by end of June
- Suspected rebels kill 4 Indian soldiers in Kashmir
- New French government decree: Party 'til dawn
- Stocks mostly fall at open as dollar rises
- Belarus to toughen control over Internet
- Security expert posts guide to cracking phone code
- Pompey could face bankruptcy after court hearing
- Yemeni forces storm al-Qaida hide-out, arrest 1
- Somali pirates attack Kuwaiti oil tanker
- Pursuing global carbon reduction norms may cost Taiwan: expert
- British hostage in Iraq freed after over 2 years
- Argentine cleric gets 8 years in sex abuse case
- Report: NKorea to ban use of foreign currency
- Taiwan to promote sales in emerging markets
- Veteran Selanne goes to 5th Olympic Games
- One of world's oldest giraffes dies at US zoo
- Stocks mixed after manufacturing data
- Serbia: 2 jets nearly collided over Belgrade
- Human rights in China need to improve: report
- England: No terror threat to athletes at CommGames
- Guide to breaking cell phone security revealed
- Prisons: Madoff leaves hospital, returns to cell
- Dutch to use full body scanners for US flights
- More than half dismayed with political ethics: poll
- Avalanche in Poland kills 2, injures 3
- NY's Tavern on the Green restaurant closes down
- British hostage in Iraq freed after over 2 years
- Oil prices dip as dollar rallies
- Nigeria airports to buy 3-D full body scanners
- Iran's supreme leader blames opposition for unrest
- US moves to place new duties on steel from China
- Liverpool's Glen Johnson sidelined by knee injury
- Bob de Jong to defend 10,000 title at Olympics
- Chief gets nearly 3 years in Parker-Broderick case
- Blast wounds governor in western Iraq
- Labor activists throw cow dung at KMT HQ
- Taiwan gov't seeks to limit fallout from U.S. beef ban
- Judge named to head trial of ex-president in financial reform scandal
- Taiwan to protect right to breastfeed in public
- DPP urges U.S. to respect Taiwan people's will on beef imports
- Hospitals to be shut down if found involved in fraud
- Taiwan official: No political talks with China yet
- The kingdom of orchids: Taiwan
- 2 Koreas open updated military hot lines
- Civilians, including schoolchildren, killed by foreign troops: Afghan
- 釕est Job' winner Southall stung by dangerous jellyfish
- Patron hurt by falling moose head
- Bus, truck collide
- Hmong repatriated
- Yemen investigates Nigerian's al-Qaeda contacts
- Militants kill 2 Filipino navy commandos in clash
- Mother Teresa, Katharine Hepburn on new U.S. stamps
- 8 Turkish army officers released
- Show of strength
- Markets fail That's why we need markets
- Taiwan lawmakers send message to U.S. and PRC
- Gay marriage in Argentina is 1st in Latin America
- At 95, Peter Mondavi reflects on life in wine
- South African doctor sees drug-resistant HIV
- New York Review caricaturist David Levine dies
- Music legend Van Morrison father again at 64 with his 唼plitting image'
- Tune in to PBS because the night belongs to Patti Smith
- Gibson film plan provokes protest outside Mexico prison
- Autopsy for Avenged Sevenfold drummer inconclusive: report
- Start fresh in the NY
- Japan aims for four million new jobs by 2020
- Japan Airline shares dive on bankruptcy fears
- India's Ranbaxy shares weaken after China sale
- U.S. sets conditions for duty-free treatment of Bolivia
- British shoppers hunt Christmas sale bargains
- French carbon tax ruled illegal
- U.S. slaps anti-dumping sanctions on Chinese
- Lockheed to sell 24 F-16 fighter jets
- South Korea's Kumho may seek debt workout for troubled units
- Ban on chlorine-treated poultry
- Android event
- Turkmen contracts
- Regent launches oyster feast featuring premium oysters
- Fullerton East wins award
- UBM Asia presents virtual MBA fair
- Enjoy epicurean double treat at the Miramar Garden Taipei
- Air China marks with Beijing Airport new milestone
- Golden Meditech's associate company debuts on NASDAQ
- Taiwan shares close up 0.73 percent
- Wall Street stocks drop after six-day gain
- U.S. dollar hits two-month high against yen
- Oil prices mixed in Asian trade
- Asian markets mixed after Wall Street slips
- Spa near Litchfield, helps visitors melt away any chill
- Torres late show leads Liverpool to Villa victory
- England mull Commonwealth Games pull-out over security fears: report
- San Francisco Giants sign DeRosa
- Danish cycling star switches allegiance to New Zealand
- Derrick Rose leads Bulls to win
- Rockets take sting out of Hornets
- Cavaliers down Hawks in return to Atlanta
- Houston Rockets seek to trade Tracy McGrady
- Taipei Fullerton Hotel East had the honor
- Movie director Jackson named a New Zealand knight
- AP Source: US moves closer on fresh aid to GMAC
- Delta offering vouchers to Flight 253 passengers
- Siemens to supply trains for 2014 Winter Games
- Key dates surrounding the Christmas Day attack
- Stocks fluctuate as dollar strengthens
- US moves to place new duties on steel from China
- Miller, US teammates look to secure Olympic spots
- Bomb squad investigates van left in Times Square
- Drink up: PR ending popular festival early in '10
- Crosby, Brodeur lead Canada Olympic team
- NATO questions report of Afghan civilians killed
- NATO questions report of Afghan civilians killed
- Swedish Kurds demand removal from Interpol list
- No charges against US officer who kicked suspect
- Streit, Hiller in Swiss squad for Vancouver Games
- Lawyers: Sheens want to reconcile despite arrest
- Bologna, PBJ sandwiches turn jailhouse menu bland
- Police: No bomb found in van in Times Square
- Wars and elections main threats to journalists
- Pakistani Taliban claim Karachi bombing
- Oil prices up as supply falls for 4th week
- Serbia: 2 jets nearly collided over Belgrade
- Beckham hoping to replicate success with AC Milan
- Antigua accuses son of former Dominica PM in death
- NYPD: No bomb inside van abandoned in Times Square
- Lawyers: Sheens want to reconcile despite arrest
- 3 admit gaming US visa system for seasonal workers
- Quake near Mexican border shakes San Diego area
- US officials: 8 Americans killed in Afghanistan
- Murder victims found hanging from Mexico overpass
- NYC's real `Law & Order' DA retires after 35 years
- Quake near Mexican border shakes San Diego area
- Venezuelan economy shrinks nearly 3 percent
- GM continues with Saab shutdown as talks continue
- Arsenal captain Fabregas out for another 10 days
- Haiti senator: Venezuela loan to build 2nd airport
- Appeals court limits police use of Tasers
- As many as 8 Americans dead in Afghan attack
- UK's Brown says worst of recession over
- 4 admit gaming US visa system for seasonal workers
- 2 deputies injured by inmate at US courthouse
- US grandparents lose international custody battle
- Treasurys creep higher after 7-year auction
- GM continues with Saab shutdown as talks continue
- AP-GfK Poll: 2009 was bad for America, Americans
- Swiss police say killed British tourist was drunk
- 8 Americans dead in Afghan attack
- Key dates surrounding the Dec. 25 attack
- NY's Tavern on the Green restaurant closing
- Stocks little changed as dollar strengthens
- Dollar mixed in light year-end trading
- US school official accused of soliciting sex
- Quakes hits wide area of US-Mexico border region
- State Department: 8 Americans die in Afghan attack
- US gives GMAC $3.8 billion in new aid
- Iran hardliners call for killing rivals at rallies
- Panel issues Mackenzie natural gas report
- Puerto Rico halts monkey-breeding facility plans
- Briton held for over 2 years in Iraq freed
- Yemeni forces raid al-Qaida hideout, clashes erupt
- Yemeni forces raid al-Qaida hideout, clashes erupt
- Scottish Football Results
- Fannie, Freddie proving too big to shrink
- 7 women reach South Pole after 562-mile ski trek
- Quake shakes wide area of US-Mexico border region
- Man United, Arsenal win to trim Chelsea's lead
- Swine flu not as catchy as other pandemic strains
- Rangers routs Dundee United 7-1 to boost title bid
- Panama gets $4.75 billion since '99 canal handover
- AIG says general counsel resigns over pay
- Plenty still at stake as NFL season concludes
- Gold prices fall as investors eye stronger dollar
- No bomb inside van abandoned in Times Square
- Scotiabank increases stake in Chinese bank
- Pacquiao files suit against Mayweathers
- Accused airline attacker attended Houston class
- Lakers' Bryant won't let injuries slow him
- 'Ragtime' extends its Broadway run 1 week
- Govt gives GMAC $3.8B in new aid, boosts stake
- US Airways jet blows tire, lands safely in Texas
- Fiji reinstates war dance in pre-match ritual
- No charges for US officer who kicked suspect
- Colombia paramilitary detained in reporter's death
- Executive linked to Iranian probe pleads guilty
- Pacquiao files suit against Mayweathers
- McGeechan, Button honored in New Year's list
- Van causes scare a day before Times Square revelry
- Today In History, Thursday, January 7
- Family global treks a real-world education
- 4 years later, Turin basks in its Olympic legacy
- Visiting bathhouses in Budapest, the city of spas
- Airport attractions, from polar bears to music
- US Skiing East v. West: Not just ice v. powder
- 3 men indicted on narcotics-terrorism charges
- Titans back needs 128 yards to reach rare 2,000
- 2010 Sports Calendar
- UNDATED: Add 2010 Sports Calendar
- NATO: 5 Canadians killed in blast in Afghanistan
- Airline attack could lead to more scanners
- Hugo Chavez says any coup attempt would fail
- Executive linked to Iranian probe pleads guilty
- US Hmong await news of relatives in Laos
- Pilgrim's Pride pays $4.5M to end immigrant probe
- AIG says general counsel Kelly resigns over pay
- Court rules US can keep secrets in surveillance
- Court rules US can keep secrets in surveillance
- Idaho stuns Bowling Green 43-42 in H-Bowl
- `Simpsons' at risk in Fox cable dispute
- 8 Americans, 5 Canadians dead in Afghan attacks
- Mailman to deliver aid in case of anthrax attack
- Wrong body found in great-grandmother's casket
- `The Cracked Ceiling' examines women in politics
- Finland beats Austria 10-1
- 13 states threaten suit over US health care deal
- Report: Woods had 'fat lip' 4 days after accident
- White House hits back at Cheney criticism
- Report: Rush Limbaugh taken to Hawaii hospital
- Judge rules for Ringling Bros. in elephant case
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Guatemala orders slain lawyer's relatives arrested
- US subpoenas bloggers following security memo leak
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Vietnam economy grows at slowest pace in a decade
- Brodeur blanks Pens again
- Chavez disputes Spanish official's climate remarks
- Foreign exchange rates
- Talk of the Day -- News digest of local media -- KMT assets
- Oil rises in Asia after US crude stockpiles fall
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Talk of the Day -- News digest of local media -- Damage control
- AP sources: CIA officers believed killed in attack
- AP source: CIA officers believed killed in attack
- Indonesians to bury popular former president Wahid
- Patrick Stewart of "Star Trek" receives knighthood
- Somali arrested at airport with chemicals, syringe
- Man held after Air Canada plane forced to land
- US megachurch pastor asks for urgent donations
- China says mentally ill murdered in extortion bids
- Australian residents return to razed homes
- North Korea bans use of foreign currency
- Pakistani security forces kill 5 foreign militants
- U.S. scholars caution Taiwan on handling of beef issue
- China criticizes US anti-dumping duties on pipes
- LeBron scores 48, Varejao hits winning 3 for Cavs
- Taliban claim blast that killed 8 Americans
- GM recalling some Corvettes over removable roof
- Penalty shots fuel Sharks 5-2 win over Capitals
- Moore given release by Roar after coach dispute
- Lead envoy to Washington on beef issue still uncertain
- Obama to receive prelim report on airline attack
- AP-GfK Poll: Americans seek silver lining in 2010
- Police arrest 2 men in Japanese woman murder
- Rush Limbaugh admitted to Honolulu hospital
- Roddick says knee is better but not perfect
- World readies for New Year's parties
- Apple Daily: Lack of Transparency Boomerangs
- Rush Limbaugh admitted to Honolulu hospital
- Indonesians bury popular former President Wahid
- Asian markets close out 2009 on high note
- US authorities say driver's blood alcohol was .708
- Evading Vietnam police, monks head underground
- Obama vetoes first piece of legislation
- Taiwan NGOs still facing obstructions from China
- TWSE to raise daily price fluctuation limit of stocks to 10%
- Asia markets bounce back to lead 2009 global rally
- U.S. beef discontent can be handled: national security council
- US Embassy: Bali governor warns of possible attack
- China jails senior Tibetan lama for 8 1/2 years
- North Korea bans foreign currencies
- Scanners force trade-off between privacy, security
- Gay couples in US state start New Year with 'I do'
- Malaysian court rules Christians can use 'Allah'
- China's main stock index ends 2009 up 80 percent
- Wednesday's Sports In Brief
- Rusal seeks to raise $2.6 billion in Hong Kong IPO
- UK house prices rose 5.9 pct in 2009, bank says
- France's Lagarde sees possible uptick in recovery
- Police arrest senior Pakistani Taliban commander
- NKorea bans foreign currencies in market clampdown
- Malaysian says he killed 2 to expel evil spirits
- Turkey may seek return of St. Nicholas' bones
- Refugee draft bill passed
- Chinese Muslim region adopts law on national unity
- Finnish TV: Gunman fires shots in shopping mall
- Economic Daily News: Expectations of president
- Iran state prosecutor warns opposition figures
- Christianity may put American in danger in NKorea
- China Times: Paying a hefty price on beef
- China's Xinhua to start international TV news
- Giant oil drilling rig crosses Istanbul strait
- Finnish media: Gunman fires shots in shopping mall
- US troop deaths soared in Afghanistan in 2009
- Apartment building fire kills 4 in Barcelona
- Finnish media: 4 killed in shopping mall shooting
- Malaysian court rules Christians can use 'Allah'
- Solution to killer superbug found in Norway
- Finnish media: 4 dead in mall shooting
- Taiwan targets 4.8% economic growth in 2010
- Share prices close higher on local bourse
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- World markets tweak out further gains as 2009 ends
- Taliban claim bomb that killed 5 Canadians
- Shah's son urges international protest over Iran
- UN experts criticize Thailand's expulsion of Hmong
- World readies for 2010
- Iran prosecutor threatens opposition with trials
- Rusal seeks to raise $2.6 billion in Hong Kong IPO
- Police confirm 4 shot dead in Finnish mall
- Once-presidential phrase casualty of word war
- Taiwan's Ma links China meet to domestic consensus
- IRA dissidents fire shots at NIreland police base
- China imposes tax on some stock trades
- 3 die in avalanches as cold snap hits Britain
- Delegation to visit U.S. over beef issue: premier
- Police: 4 people shot dead in Finnish mall
- Briton freed from Iraqi captivity to go home soon
- United Daily News: ROC discourse
- World markets extend gains as 2009 ends
- Activists in Gaza and Israel protest Gaza blockade
- Euro back above $1.44 in thin year-end trading
- Cyprus stubs out cigarettes on New Year's Day
- Hundreds injured in Philippine New Year revelry
- Police: 4 people shot dead in Finnish mall
- Nafees, Ahmed in Bangladesh squad for ODI series
- Stocks point to mixed open ahead of jobs figures
- Airline hero says failed bombing mirrors script
- Liberty Times: Addressing Taiwan's mainstream opinion
- Vermont man pleads guilty to 1982 killing
- Luca Toni set to join Roma on 6-month loan deal
- Taliban claim blasts that kill 13 in Afghanistan
- Oil up near $80 after US crude stockpiles fall
- Luca Toni set to join AS Roma on 6-month loan deal
- Activists in Gaza and Israel protest Gaza blockade
- Report: 5th body found linked to Finland shootings
- Cold weather kills 16 homeless people in India
- E! series puts new Spelling in reality television
- 25-year friendship bonds president, German lawmaker
- Police: 4 people shot dead in Finnish mall
- Pilot, passenger killed in Indonesia plane crash
- DPP to name candidate for merged Kaohsiung by late March
- Law amendment will not abrogate beef agreement: president
- Holyfield to fight Botha for WBF title in Uganda
- South Africa leader says 2010 is year of football
- UN to move some staff out of Pakistan for safety
- Cross-strait peace agreement not possible at present: president
- Greek mayor murdered over alleged scam
- Commercial Times: Reflections on transparency
- Finnish police: Mall gunman believed dead
- Merkel warns of difficult economic times ahead
- Iran opposition leaders face threat of prosecution
- Police say 6 Afghans beheaded by militants
- 2 more grandchildren for Duchess of Cornwall
- World stocks close out bumper 2009 with more gains
- US jail fires officer for being KKK member
- Eli Lilly & Co. heiress Ruth Lilly dies at 94
- 1 dead, many injured in Filipino New Year revelry
- Jobless claims fall unexpectedly as layoffs ease
- UN to move some staff out of Pakistan for safety
- Hundreds of dead animals found in Philly home
- President helps stateless Indonesian girl obtain ROC nationality
- Iceland president stalls on Icesave legislation
- Barcelona hosts Villarreal following winter break
- Teenager arrested in West Bank mosque blaze
- Applying for passports easier from May: MOFA
- Police: Gunman kills 5 in Finland, then self
- Schumacher's return glosses over F1 cracks
- President rebuts suggestion of Taiwan being 'Finlandized'
- English Football Fixtures
- Yemen: Visa of Nigerian would-be-bomber expired
- Lithuania begins nuclear reactor shutdown
- Canada to delay opening of Parliament
- Topflight teams set to rest top players in FA Cup
- Stocks point to higher open as jobless claims fall
- Holyfield to fight Botha for WBF title in Uganda
- Kaka returns to Madrid training after groin injury
- Jobless claims fall unexpectedly as layoffs ease
- LuaLua signs 6-month deal to return to Olympiakos
- Airline hero says failed bombing mirrors script
- Taiwan to spend NT$2 billion on baseball revitalization plan
- Taliban claim blasts killing Americans, Canadians
- AP Sportlight
- AP Sportlight
- Spain: policeman who stole credit car loses appeal
- Spain: policeman who stole credit car loses appeal
- Court freed Somali suspect with chemicals, syringe
- Court freed Somali suspect with chemicals, syringe
- Stocks edge higher as jobless claims fall
- Stocks edge higher as jobless claims fall
- Delta, Northwest can work as single carrier
- London's FTSE-100 index ends year up 22 pct
- London's FTSE-100 index ends year up 22 pct
- Liverpool's Glen Johnson out for at least 1 month
- Marvel shareholders approve acquisition by Disney
- Stocks trade in tight range as jobless claims fall
- Degas painting stolen from Marseille museum
- World stocks close out bumper 2009 solidly
- AT&T ends sponsorship of Tiger Woods
- Court freed Somali suspect with chemicals, syringe
- UN says killed Afghans were students
- A bonus for New Year's: Champagne is cheaper
- Moscow police detain prominent rights activist
- AT&T ends sponsorship of Tiger Woods
- Police to seek terror charges against Americans
- AT&T is latest to end Tiger Woods sponsorship
- Washington Times slashes staff; sports section out
- Mudslides, rains, kill 18 in Rio de Janeiro state
- Rusal seeks to raise $2.6 billion in Hong Kong IPO
- Lithuania shuts down Soviet-built nuclear reactor
- Oil rises to $80 for first time since November
- Pakistan to seek terror charges against Americans
- Taliban claim blast killing Americans at CIA base
- Cyprus to ban indoor smoking on Jan 1 _ again
- Ancelotti vs. Mancini again in transfer window
- Olympic ski champion suspended for doping
- Stocks fall moderately as investors close out 2009
- Stocks fall moderately as investors close out 2009
- French journalists, guides missing in Afghanistan
- French journalists, guides missing in Afghanistan
- CIA: seven employees killed in Afghan attack
- CIA: seven employees killed in Afghan attack
- Boyfriend arrested after British teen goes missing