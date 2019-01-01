英文新聞列表 English News List
- OCAC member proposes time-sharing hotel
- Cartoonist Jimmy joins hands with Imei Foods
- Taiwan's Executive Yuan promises to better protect stray animals
- Obama, Hu discuss global challenges
- Lin's dance sings of the strong human-nature bond
- Obama's bow sparks criticism
- Sarah Palin as perpetual outsider in U.S. politics?
- Taiwan-China MOU no panacea for risks
- Once-secret Iran nuke plant to start in 2011
- New Greenpeace chief has fought apartheid, poverty
- South Korea sets CO2 emission reduction target
- Language, activities keep Hakka culture alive
- Can the stock market rally last?
- Remote control: Travelers can keep an eye on home
- Twitter to overhaul 'suggested users' list
- "Raise the Red Lantern" author wins book prize
- Largest U.S. gay newspaper closes
- British actor Edward Woodward dies at age 79
- Florence and The Machine: the bewitching pop voice
- Kapoor is Bollywood's next male superstar
- France's top rap singer Diam is in comeback after conversion to Islam
- New Oxford American Dictionary names 'unfriend ' word of the year
- Cathay, Mega may lead Taiwan banks' into China
- EasyJet says annual net profit down 14 percent
- Toyota-Astra Motor may not increase car prices in 2010
- Taiwan's CPC to buy heavy, low-sulfur crude in January
- Taiwan's ASE to buy Universal Scientific: Taiwan Exchange
- Obama urges China to heed commitment on currency appreciation
- Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen diagnosed with cancer, say sources
- SKorea Kia Motors' first U.S. auto plant begins production
- India is in talks with Thailand, Vietnam over rice
- Evergreen Laurel Hotel Taipei greets Judy Ongg
- Taipei Garden Hotel launches Indian Cuisine Festival
- Enjoy Beaujolais Nouveau at Promisedland Resort & Lagoon
- Sheraton Taipei wins 'Best City Hotel'
- Celebrate Thanksgiving at Sherwood
- Outrigger Enterprises Group appoints new veep
- Taiwan shares close 0.76 percent lower
- S&P tops 1,100 as Wall Street buoyed by retail data
- Oil falls slightly in Asia after overnight gains
- Dollar stable in Asia after Bernanke remarks
- Asian markets mostly lower
- Nearly sensible dining, the Viennese way
- Djokovic believes hard work will pay off in the long term
- European giants face nervy play-off second leg trials
- Manny Mayweather throws down gauntlet to Pacquiao
- Nadal to lead Spain's defense of Davis Cup
- Mercedes buys Brawn, Button set for McLaren
- Mexican striker De Nigris dies
- Beckham left off MLS all-star team
- Israel army punishes troops for settlement protest
- Russian skater gets stolen car, drunk charge
- Microsoft's cloud computing system is growing up
- Genetic love matches go cheek swab to cheek swab
- Relatives of US family doubt sex abuse claims
- US city aims for balance with Dred Scott plaque
- Virginia inmate who killed 2 executed
- Taiwan’s Chinatrust 30% stake in Nan Shan to complicate government review: FSC
- Afghans on hold, awaiting Karzai, Obama decisions
- Wood carver Shih Chen-yang wins Taiwan national achievement award
- US Army suicides to top 2008, but progress seen
- Brazil beat Oman 2-0 in friendly
- Ship with 100 tourists stuck in Antarctic ice
- NY photographer testifies in Parker-Broderick case
- Palestinians blast Israeli Jerusalem building plan
- Swiss court to rule in 2-3 weeks on Polanski bail
- Stocks turn lower on earnings data, rising dollar
- Johnson resists calls for Foden's inclusion
- Magnitude 6.6 quake off Canada's pacific coast
- Medical pot suppliers to be taxed in US state
- Ryan Seacrest granted restraining order
- Russian rappers groove with Putin
- Woman pleads guilty to charges in Smart kidnapping
- Finnair pilots accept mediation ending strike
- Mexico approves $244 billion budget
- US art museum 'tunnels' through to new building
- Crawford's attempted blackmailer surrenders
- Rebellin to be stripped of Olympic silver medal
- More charges against dad, sons in child sex case
- Slovakia to add 250 NATO troops to Afghan mission
- US seeks max prison terms in Sears Tower plot
- Report: Japanese man kidnapped in Yemen is freed
- England calls up Plunkett following Broad injury
- Swiss court to rule on Polanski bail in 2-3 weeks
- Paraguayan minister: Chavez creates enemies
- Suspect physicist discussed attacks on French army
- Fed reduces length of emergency loans
- Suez chief says canal deepened for large ships
- Led by China, carbon pollution up despite economy
- 'Remote Control' gameshow host Ken Ober dies at 52
- Finnair pilots accept mediation ending strike
- Iran warns Saudi Arabia over Yemen offensive
- Faulty equipment cited in PR fuel depot blast
- Dutch Cabinet:
- Dutch Cabinet:
- Dutch Cabinet:
- Dutch Cabinet:
- Dutch Cabinet:
- Dutch Cabinet:
- Dutch Cabinet: euro1B subsidy for wind turbine park
- Iran sentences 5 to death in postelection turmoil
- UK: Millions of customers' telephone records sold
- Police raids circulation offices of 4 NY papers
- Henry: Hardest yet to come against Ireland
- Palestinians, UK criticize Jerusalem building plan
- US teen barred from abortion protest sues school
- Chile beats Slovakia 2-1 in World Cup warm-up
- Atletico Madrid coach Sanchez Flores has swine flu
- Arsenal awaits news on injury to defender Gibbs
- Elton John says he's back on his feet
- Ronaldo passes medical tests, to train soon
- US Poll: Sometimes it is hard to be green
- Iran sentences 5 to death in postelection turmoil
- 5 suspects appear in US court, new charges filed
- Afghans say attack in east shows Taliban strength
- LA City Council confirms new police chief
- Scotland to remain unchanged against Australia
- Ford Fusion named Motor Trend car of the year
- Parole board won't spare Ohio killer
- Homebuilder sentiment index unchanged in November
- US Museum of Art 'tunnels' through to new building
- UN appeals for $144 million for Philippines
- NY paparazzo testifies in Parker-Broderick case
- Treasurys rise modestly after tame inflation data
- Warrant: US sex abuse case could include slayings
- Vaccines on horizon for AIDS, Alzheimer's, herpes
- AP source: NYC papers' circulation offices raided
- Parole board won't spare US mutilation killer
- Zack Greinke of Royals wins AL Cy Young Award
- AL Cy Young Award Winners
- Dems, Republicans at odds over BofA, Merrill deal
- Slovakia to add 250 NATO troops to Afghan mission
- Filatov loaned to KHL team in Moscow
- Chiefs WR Bowe suspended for drug violation
- Survey: More minorities in US playing tennis
- Honduran Congress will rule on Zelaya after vote
- Pakistan army shows off gains near Afghan border
- Mutko resigning as Russian football chief
- Analysis: Obama's China trip shows power shifting
- Venezuelan 2009 exports to US fall by 60 percent
- UN appeals for $144 million for Philippines
- France: Illegal immigration network dismantled
- Palestinians, US, UK criticize Jerusalem plan
- Reports: Injured Roddick out of World Tour finals
- AP Interview: Brazil miniskirt woman soaks up fame
- Geithner: US consumers can't prop up global growth
- Warrant: US sex abuse case could include slayings
- US spokesman: Israeli housing plans dismaying
- Honduran Congress will rule on Zelaya after vote
- Swiss ruling on Polanski bail likely in 2-3 wks
- Lawmaker: What if terrorists took NYC mayor's kid
- Polish president, ill with "cold," is hospitalized
- Chipotle to open first European store in London
- Geithner: Global economy needs rebalancing
- Kurdish, Sunni demands may derail Iraqi elections
- Man pleads guilty in Washington state rampage
- Bills fire coach Jauron after 3 wins in 9 games
- San Diego Zoo panda cub gets name
- UN chief appoints new spokesman
- US PGA: China may hold Presidents Cup in 2019
- Report: Homosexuality no factor in abusive priests
- Quarterfinals set for CONCACAF Champions
- Giving new definition to being on tour
- Poll: Sometimes it is not easy being green
- Study: New device boosts heart failure survival
- Academics withdraw support for Holocaust center
- Chile applies dictator-era law to Indian violence
- Dollar gains as Trichet seconds Bernanke
- Magic's Nelson to have surgery on left knee
- Critics say UN food summit wasteful, ineffective
- Peru, Chile presidents trade barbs in spy spat
- French boy takes rifle to school; no one hurt
- Gay couples blast US Defense of Marriage Act
- Don't blame fast food: Mummies had heart disease
- Woods leaves Aussies eager for his return
- Israel's Peres: Chavez, Ahmadinejad will fall
- New Sistine Chapel books to come out in Italy
- Broadway revival of 'Oleanna' to close Jan. 3
- No 1 Ochoa looking to marriage, family, golf
- Oil up again, settles above $79
- Recession means smaller Christmas tree
- Stocks post modest gains on rise in commodities
- Belgium beats Qatar 2-0
- Mutombo joins NBA as global ambassador
- Ford Fusion named Motor Trend car of the year
- Woman pleads guilty, apologizes in Smart abduction
- Court gives $1.1B tanker contract back to Boeing
- CONCACAF Champions League Glance
- Somali pirates get $3.3M ransom, free 36 hostages
- Shanahan retires from NHL after 21 seasons
- First US trial of Sept. 11 case had surprises
- Injured Roddick pulls out of season-ending event
- Factory production dips; wholesale inflation muted
- Formerly conjoined twins in stable condition
- Man on jet diverted to Boston denies being unruly
- Springboks lose again; beaten by Saracens 24-23
- Western investor says Russian lawyer dies in jail
- Gold, other metals hold gains as dollar rises
- Funeral held for DC sniper Mohammed
- Official: US must not drop ball on financial fix
- Reports: IRB refs chief apolgizes to All Blacks
- Tuesday's International Football Results
- Hershey, Ferrero said to be mulling Cadbury bid
- Fiji team discards pre-match war chant
- Tequila sues Chargers linebacker Merriman
- Value of loans at biggest banks drops in Sept.
- Suspected migrant smuggler faces US extradition
- Obama: Rally the world for climate deal next month
- Kander and Ebb have a new musical _ off-Broadway
- AirTran to put ads on seatback tray tables
- Parole board won't spare Ohio mutilation killer
- Conservative 'unconcedes' in NY US House race
- NY ex-lawyer ordered to prison in terror case
- AP Sources: MySpace in talks to buy imeem
- US: Los Alamos computer security has weaknesses
- White House: Israeli housing plans dismaying
- US dealer selling letter Lincoln wrote to boy
- South Africa A vs. England ODI Scoreboard
- LA prosecutors review Mike Tyson photographer case
- England time victory burst perfectly against SA A
- UN condemns upsurge in Ugandan rebel attacks
- AP source: NYC newspapers' delivery offices raided
- AP lays off employees to hit cost-cutting goal
- Cuba dissident ends protest fast amid health rumor
- Nicolas Cage sued by former money manager
- Bill collectors keep hounding basset rescue owner
- Army helps vets with `invisible wounds' find jobs
- US medical pot program has slow, cautious start
- Madoff yacht, boats sold at auction in US
- Wednesday, November 25
- UN condemns upsurge in Ugandan rebel attacks
- Cleveland seeks survivors of 'house of horrors'
- Fiji team discards pre-match war chant
- Pentagon: Wide probe likely after Fort Hood
- American Sam Querrey on mend from accident
- US businessman swears he didn't know of fraud
- Founder of SYMS discount clothing store dies
- Trump, bondholders reach deal over 3 US casinos
- BK franchisees: Management's ideas 'ill-conceived'
- US Democrats promise jobs bill but expect a wait
- Goldman Sachs, Buffett to help small businesses
- South African rugby union accepts French apology
- Wal-Mart confirms some holiday deals
- FBI seeks 'Geezer Bandit' in Calif. bank robberies
- World Golf Glance
- Nicolas Cage sued by former money manager
- Venezuela in recession with 4.5 pct dip in 3rd qtr
- Fewell picked to replace Jauron as Bills coach
- Alaskans eagerly snap upr Sarah Palin book
- Lord's considering selling naming rights to ground
- Senator becomes longest-serving US Congress member
- Report: Japan football chief seeks vuvuzela ban
- US congressman defends 'savage religion' comment
- LeBron believes he could star in NFL
- Mensah-Bonsu rejoins Raptors
- US VP's police advance car in NYC traffic accident
- Old US mining town elects a Muslim mayor
- US town tries to make sense of brutal gang rape
- Starry Galaxy wary of scrappy RSL in MLS final
- Law firm sues Rod Stewart for $3.3 million
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Dugard spokeswoman blasts plans for film on case
- Ovechkin scores on return from injury
- NY police car in accident ahead of Biden motorcade
- Chinatrust buys stake in AIG's Taiwan unit
- Foreign exchange rates
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- A model dancer gone: 3 stars advance to finals
- Obama, Chinese premier tout deepening ties
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- South Korean regulator approves iPhone
- 2 Thais nabbed on charges of trading African ivory
- Oil above $79 after US crude supply drop
- Suns continue strong start with win at Rockets
- Zhang considers war drama, romance as next project
- Asian stocks mixed amid caution after gains
- Capitals beat Rangers 4-2
- Pomp meets politics as British govt unveils agenda
- No breakthrough likely at EU-Russia summit
- US-China climate statement raises hopes, questions
- Bosnia aiming to oust Portugal from WCup
- BMW signs up as London 2012 Olympic sponsor
- Hong Kong to consult public on democratic reforms
- Sri Lanka 375-5 vs. India
- Pakistan bowlers on song in tour match
- 1st test: India vs. Sri Lanka scoreboard
- Malaysia Muslim preacher charged in factional feud
- Delta offers $1 billion to Japan Airlines
- Amnesty boss urges equality for poor Aborigines
- 114-year-old woman dies in NY nursing home
- IBM takes a (feline) step toward thinking machines
- Ford, Subaru, VW win US insurance industry picks
- A list of the insurance industry's safest new cars
- China facing energy shortages amid cold spell
- Judge: TSA violated Rastafarian screener's rights
- Sri Lanka closes on India first innings
- Cloud cover blocks meteor showers in India, Nepal
- Ex-Man. U, Ajax star to work with Melbourne Hearts
- Petters, on witness stand, denies knowing of fraud
- Avalanche opens lead in NHL Northwest
- Afghan president's brother is lightning rod
- AP Interview: Brazil miniskirt student enjoys fame
- Report: Raikkonen out of F1 next season
- Black power has arrived _ with some new challenges
- Supermarket operator Ahold 3Q profit up 22 percent
- Tajiks write off $550 million debt owed by farmers
- Evans anticipates bigger things from Armstrong
- First MOE group visits U.K. to study international education
- Beverly Hills, LA councils ban declawing of cats
- Death of an Iran doctor raises suspicion
- New Zealand to grant visa-free privileges to Taiwanese
- Appeal opens in case of UK student slain in Italy
- Bomb left over from Vietnam war explodes, kills 4
- Mitsubishi UFJ profit up 53 pct, raising $11.2 bln
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Schwarzenegger visits Austria
- Delta, SkyTeam offer $1 billion to Japan Airlines
- Last Chinese veteran of liberation of France dies
- Share prices close higher on local bourse
- Architects buck convention in designing 'invisible' green buildings
- Iraq's Sunni VP rejects parts of election law
- Officials: Infant is first Swiss swine flu death
- California targets TVs to lower electricity demand
- A Great Wall: Obama tours China's iconic site
- Source: Germany to extend Afghanistan mission
- Special zone planned to preserve Pepo culture
- Japan stocks end lower despite early gains
- DPP opposed to Taiwan's opening to students from China
- China shares up for 4th day on hope yuan will rise
- Hong Kong to consult public on democratic reforms
- Microsoft told to stop some Windows sales in China
- Big crowds expected as Palin begins US book tour
- Iraq's Sunni VP rejects parts of election law
- Meteor showers in Asia disappoint
- Hamas-linked group offers cash for Israeli capture
- UK rate-setters split 3 ways over stimulus program
- Senegal Airlines commits to buy 6 Airbus jetliners
- Iraq seeks support from French firms
- Ramzi stripped of Olympic 1,500-meter gold
- Malaysia defends slide in global graft ranking
- Pirates again attack US-flagged Maersk Alabama
- Ex-Kiss drummer: Breast cancer not just for women
- US software maker Bentley opening Dublin office
- Euro higher as officials try to support dollar
- Lloyds gets EU approval for UK bailout
- Liechtenstein signs anti-corruption treaty
- EU-Russia summit to focus on energy, trade
- EU clears ING, KBC bank bailouts
- Lord's denies considering selling naming rights
- UK: Tax-free toll bridge on sale
- Danish soldier wounded in Afghanistan dies
- Obama meets with half brother in China
- Ramirez, Darvish named MVPs in Japan
- Pirates again attack US-flagged Maersk Alabama
- Taiwanese tourism chief departs for China publicity drive
- World stock markets awaiting key US data
- Cyprus football fans will need IDs for tickets
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Lloyds gets EU approval for UK bailout
- Obama: Going gray, but not losing weight
- AP Poll: US government health plan divides public
- Sri Lanka reaches 591-5 in 1st test
- Spain's gov't criticized for handling of hijacking
- India vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Obama: Aim is to put US on path to end Afghan war
- EU to host talks on Opel future with GM, govt's
- Federer drawn into same group as Del Potro
- Obama: No exact deadline for closing Guantanamo
- Gov't to buy rice from polluted paddies at guaranteed prices
- Obama criticizes new Israeli move on settlements
- AP Poll: US government health plan divides public
- ChinaTrust agrees to buy 30 percent in AIG's former Taiwan arm
- Draw List for the ATP World Tour Finals
- Opposition left parties win Danish local elections
- Obama confident in conviction of Sept. 11 suspect
- Obama 'probably won't' read Palin's book
- Cruise ship breaks Antarctic ice, nears open water
- Iraq's Sunni VP vetoes parts of election law
- Rare crocs found hiding in plain sight in Cambodia
- UN: 23 million go hungry in Horn of Africa
- Jayawardene century guides Sri Lanka past India
- Iraq to 'give preference' to French firms
- Obama says he met with half brother while in China
- J-League club Oita to receive financial assistance
- Exhibit examines Josephine's 13,000 bottle cellar
- Appeal opens in case of UK student slain in Italy
- McIlroy could become youngest Euro No. 1 since '79
- Stock futures point to modestly higher opening
- EU clears ING, KBC bank bailouts
- UN food summit ends with 'crumbs' in hunger fight
- US denies it has a favorite in Romanian elections
- UN: Fight climate change with free condoms
- Toll bridge over Thames up for sale in Britain
- EU to host talks on Opel future with GM, gov'ts
- Land Bank of Taiwan mulling setting up more footholds in China
- US envoy attends international court meeting
- US swim club accused of bias files for bankruptcy
- Taiwan planning to recognize 41 Chinese universities
- Holder: Don't fear trial of terror plotter
- England makes 3 changes for New Zealand test
- Hershey, Ferrero confirm interest in Cadbury
- Citi raises salaries for CFO, global markets head
- Thai minister hopes to recover Cambodian temple
- Medvedev coming to Slovenia to watch football
- It's a boy: Zoo tortoise reveals mistaken identity
- British judge: Gitmo evidence can be kept secret
- Marks & Spencer name new chief executive
- Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker to visit Czech Senate
- Dubai Airshow: Senegal to buy 6 Airbus jetliners
- UK's Blair encourages investment in Sierra Leone
- Pope prays for all kids on UN rights anniversary
- Clinton arrives in Kabul for Karzai inauguration
- Dogfight ahead as EU leaders pick new top jobs
- Stock futures little changed ahead of opening
- Tribal violence in South Sudan kills dozens
- Death of an Iran prison doctor raises suspicion
- UN food summit ends with 'crumbs' in hunger fight
- Hershey, Ferrero considering bid for Cadbury
- F1 champ Button teams up with Hamilton at McLaren
- Russian anti-racists attack pro-Kremlin group
- Top Irish bank agrees to cut CEO's pay to
- Top Irish bank agrees to cut CEO's pay to
- Top Irish bank agrees to cut CEO's pay to
- Top Irish bank agrees to cut CEO's pay to
- Top Irish bank agrees to cut CEO's pay to
- Top Irish bank agrees to cut CEO's pay to
- Top Irish bank agrees to cut CEO's pay to euro500k
- ECFA likely in 5th round of Taiwan-China talks: minister
- CAL inaugurates large aircraft engine testing platform
- IOC sanctions race walker Tsoumeleka for doping
- US consumer prices up 0.3 percent in Oct.
- US home construction plunges 10.6 percent in Oct.
- Pirate says captain of ship hijacked Monday dies
- US military: Iraqi troop drawdown on track
- Citi raises salaries for CFO, global markets head
- Hershey, Ferrero considering rival bid for Cadbury
- F1 champ Button teams up with Hamilton at McLaren
- EU unfreezes more Bulgarian aid
- Tightened security measures for Taiwan-China talks in Taichung
- Stock futures point to mixed opening
- Obama: Professed terror plotter will be convicted
- Maersk Alabama repels 2nd pirate attack with guns
- Oil up near $80 as US crude supplies drop
- Johnny Depp wins his 2nd 'Sexiest Man Alive' title
- NATO delays talks on new forces for Afghanistan
- Taiwan bank sets up financial study center at Peking University
- Top Irish bank agrees to cut CEO's pay to
- Top Irish bank agrees to cut CEO's pay to
- Top Irish bank agrees to cut CEO's pay to
- Top Irish bank agrees to cut CEO's pay to
- Top Irish bank agrees to cut CEO's pay to
- Top Irish bank agrees to cut CEO's pay to
- Top Irish bank agrees to cut CEO's pay to euro500k
- Iran FM suggests uranium-fuel swap inside country
- British judge: Gitmo evidence can be kept secret
- Stocks are modestly lower in early trading
- Italy denounces 2 expulsions from Indonesia
- New study finds Pistorius gets boost from Cheetahs
- Barcelona's Milito plays for 1st time in 18 months
- UK police make 2 Trojan computer virus arrests
- Taylor Swift to have greeting card line
- US envoy attends international court meeting
- NATO: Bosnia, Montenegro advance toward membership
- Denmark's left-wing opposition wins municipal vote
- Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 friend Facebook
- NATO delays talks on new forces for Afghanistan
- FBI director Mueller in Turkey
- Spanish helicopter could not catch Somali pirates
- Navy report: Lax behavior contributed to collision
- US AIDS program undaunted by recession
- 2 Belgian tennis players file CAS doping appeals
- German banks call back credit cards
- Wen says China doesn't seek trade surplus with US
- Sweden returns Maori remains to New Zealand
- Clinton urges Afghan leader to institute reform
- Top Chinese negotiator scheduled to stay 5 days in Taiwan
- Clinton urges Afghan leader to institute reforms
- Germany to extend Afghanistan mission another year
- German defense minister heads to Paris for talks
- Schwarzenegger rules out another run for office
- Taiwan hopes to attend UNFCCC conference as observer: official
- Hamas-linked group offers cash for Israeli capture
- Dalai Lama expresses concern about Tibetan cause
- Azerbaijan beats Czechs 2-0 to finish 3rd in UAE
- Bangladesh tightens security ahead of verdict
- Obama: Professed Sept. 11 leader will be convicted
- US envoy says US-India ties strong
- Police step up security at Egyptian embassy
- DOH to push for medical case histories to be written in Chinese
- Nicolas Cage visits Kenyan jail
- Weak home building a drag on economic recovery
- US AIDS program undaunted by recession, head says
- NIreland police probing soldier killings free pair
- Locust Hill in New York to host LPGA Championship
- New Zealand to grant visa-free privileges to Taiwanese citizens
- Chinatrust 30% stake in Nan Shan complicates gov't review: FSC
- Obama: Aim is to put U.S. on path to end Afghan war
- DPP chair blasts Obama for 'retreat' on Taiwan's status
- MOE to allow students and diplomas from China by June
- Gov't to buy rice from polluted paddies at guaranteed prices
- Suspect food products removed
- Chinese universities
- Footholds in China
- First MOE group visits UK to study education
- Wood carver Shih Chen-yang wins national achievement award
- Possible change in Taipei-Beijing-Washington relations
- Taiwanese tourism chief departs for China publicity drive
- No breakthrough likely at the EU-Russia summit in Stockholm
- Slain NC girl's aunt says mother was neglectful
- Illinois leaders split on taking Guantanamo detainees at state prison
- Obama's China visit yields few concessions from Chinese gov't
- More than three dozen rebels killed, say Afghan authorities
- U.S. Muslim groups to ferret out extremists
- Copenhagen much to do with money, some climate change
- Thirty-one countries sign Saragossa Declaration saying abortion is "mega-genocide"
- Family physician combines creative medical care and a gallery
- The greatest gift of all this year: a compelling discount
- Zhang considers China's Cultural Revolution and Japanese invasion as his next project
- Shuttle launch: Now, Atlantis becomes a moving van
- Self-proclaimed 'lazy' author Stephen King releases his 51st novel 'Under the Dome'
- U.S. angry at new age rules for breast cancer screening
- Delta offers JAL a billion-U.S. dollar financial lifeline
- Google Labs image search gets a 'swirl'
- Dozens' of layoffs at Associated Press: Guild
- Ahold sees 22 percent profit rise in Q3
- Telecom giants converge at Asia's mobile show
- U.S. creates new financial fraud task force
- India to have 'billion plus' mobile users by 2015: Kohli
- EU, Latin American nations near deal to end 'banana war'
- Hershey in talks on Cadbury: report
- Toyota sales rise
- Microsoft 'cloud'
- Hotel Royal Taipei's Ming Court presents specials
- Chinatrust Hotel in Hualien launches special bike package
- Gloria Prince Hotel Taipei presents braised shark's fin
- Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Tainan receives 2009 Gold Key Award
- Vertu adds new services, form factor to porfolio
- Windsor Hotel Taichung introduces seafood buffet
- Taiwan shares close up 0.43 percent
- Oil prices rise further in Asian trade
- U.S. shares extend uptrend with modest gains
- U.S. dollar slightly lower against yen in Asia
- Asian stocks mixed
- Follow ancestors' footsteps at Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island
- Tensions mount before Algeria-Egypt World Cup qualifier
- Rebellin to be stripped of Olympic medal, says UCI
- Angola prepares glitzy show for Nations Cup draw
- Germany clash is our cup final, says Boka
- Ronaldo to resume full training
- SAfrica goal drought against Jamaica continues
- Surtees drives through Channel Tunnel
- Ross Brawn wants Button to stay
- Warner backs Australia World Cup bid
- China govt pleased but ordinary folk cool on Obama
- Obama predicts conviction in Sept. 11 case
- Browns would give LeBron James a shot
- Iran rejects deal on sending uranium abroad
- Shuttle docks at space station, unloads parts
- Thousands cheer Palin in Mich. for book tour
- Warrant in US case: Cops find porn, incest mags
- Hundreds cheer Palin for book tour
- US Senate health figures: $849 billion overhaul
- Taiwan baseball scandal expands to La New Bears
- Taiwan Premier Wu Den-yih wants low-priced homes along airport MRT line
- Taiwan Typhoon Morakot victims protest against relocation
- Army shell accidentally kills 6 Pakistan civilians
- American Express to buy Revolution Money for $300M
- US warns against paying ransom to pirates
- Stock market falls as home construction slows
- US man convicted in terror plot gets 6 years
- Court upholds seizure of kids from Alamo compound
- Fans line up in US state for chance to meet Palin
- Sony Ericsson closes world sites as HQ moves
- Forecast: California faces $21B deficit next year
- BMW signs up as 2012 London Olympic sponsor
- Iran rejects UN-proposed nuclear deal
- Lawmakers seek Fed audit after critical AIG report
- Semenya still undergoing gender tests
- $40,000 in rare coins left at US holy site
- UK police make 2 Trojan computer virus arrests
- Poland beats Canada 1-0 in friendly
- Oil fall on mixed news about consumer demand
- Eduardo commits himself to Arsenal until 2014
- Study: CT scans rule out heart attacks faster
- Belfast judge won't extradite Basque man to Spain
- Air France-KLM to cut jobs with net loss in 2Q
- Bahamas PM calls for 2,500 temporary jobs
- Bahrain beats Yemen 4-0 in Asian Cup qualifier
- Convicted killer: US student Knox at murder scene
- West Ham to sell Katy Perry-inspired underwear
- Warrant in US case: Cops find porn, incest mags
- Companies push for derivatives exemption
- Petition seeks release of 3 US hikers held in Iran
- UN seeks $13 million for massive mop-up
- Forecast: California faces another massive deficit
- Janet Jackson: Michael in denial over drug problem
- Tracy, Scioscia win 2009 MLB manager awards
- Treasurys mostly decline after inflation data
- US LPGA announces trimmed 24-event schedule
- Clinton: US will keep pushing Afghan govt reform
- Shuttle docks at space station, looks 'beautiful'
- Marines to be removed from service in Iraqi death
- MLB Managers of the Year
- Hershey, Ferrero considering rival bid for Cadbury
- Iraq vote faces likely delay
- Algeria beats Egypt 1-0 to reach 2010 World Cup
- Greece beats Ukraine 1-0 to qualify for World Cup
- US envoy says US-India ties strong
- Antiracists and far-right youths battle in Moscow
- Inter defender Santon set for surgery
- British soldier shot dead in Afghanistan
- Military can reassign Gitmo detainee's lawyers
- Greece beats Ukraine 1-0 to qualify for World Cup
- Afghan official said to take bribe for copper deal
- Oil settles higher on weak dollar
- Iran releases prominent opposition figure on bail
- NZ, England, France top Women's Rugby WCup pools
- US inmate dies while waiting for execution
- Dollar mostly lower as Fed official says '2012'
- New Zealand-Pakistan to use umpire review system
- Navy finds lax behavior aboard sub in collision
- Carter for NZ with test points record in sight
- UN extends EU peacekeeping force in Bosnia
- Spain beats Austria 5-1 in friendly
- Italy beats Sweden 1-0 in friendly
- G-7 finance ministers to meet in Arctic town
- Former Ukraine leader's prison sentence reduced
- Troubled Afghan president readies inaugural speech
- Panthers and Dolphins on rise
- Germany and Ivory Coast draw 2-2 in friendly
- Portugal reaches World Cup by beating Bosnia 1-0
- Slovenia beats Russia to reach World Cup
- Dutch held to 0-0 draw by Paraguay in friendly
- Report: US woman killed in Bermuda bike crash
- Puerto Rico gay slaying investigated as hate crime
- AP source: US Senate bill to cover 31 million
- Tiny survivor doesn't remember Mumbai attack
- Wednesday's International Football Results
- France edges Ireland to reach World Cup
- World Cup Qualifiers
- Brazil: President to decide on Italian fugitive
- France qualifies for World Cup on contentious goal
- Arkansas police officer uses Taser on 10-year-old
- US ship repels pirates with guns and sound blasts
- Spain beats Austria 5-1 in friendly
- Wal-Mart chief of Latin America leaves company
- France edges Ireland to reach World Cup
- Murder charge filed in Puerto Rico teen slaying
- Virgin America expands to Florida
- Obama, South Korean leader accentuate the positive
- Henry admits using his hand to qualify France
- Commissioner: MLB will tighten playoff schedule
- Coach refuses to say Ireland robbed by handball
- Bahrain rebounds from World Cup disappointment
- Caribbean news briefs
- Angry Keane blasts FIFA over seedings
- Gem in Vatican's art collection gets new look
- AP source says ex-official to head Fort Hood probe
- Palin and her fans irked by cover shot in shorts
- Inspectors blame tank overflow for SF Bay spill
- UN extends EU peacekeeping force in Bosnia
- Denmark rallies to beat US 3-1 in friendly
- Shin, Ochoa trying to win US LPGA Player of Year
- Russell shifts course on Honduran union workers
- Judge: Corps' negligence caused Katrina flooding
- 15 documentary features make Oscar's short list
- Mexico anti-abortion fight moves to federal level
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- Today in history
- Commissioner: MLB will tighten playoff schedule
- 2 sites selling Beatles songs to remain shut down
- Gunmen kill 4 in violent Mexican border city
- Ex-first lady Laura Bush unveils Bush library plan
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Algerians celebrate 1st World Cup berth since '86
- USFS urged to allow night aerial firefighting
- Police: Mo. teen dug grave anticipating murder
- Obama welcomed in South Korea as trip nears end
- China Commercial Aircraft plans plant in Shanghai
- Malaysia's Maxis debuts at 9.2 percent above IPO
- Foreign exchange rates
- Novelist Colum McCann wins book award
- 1 conjoined twin talking after separation surgery
- New Zealander sets world wicketkeeping record
- Tour bus crashes off Minn. interstate, killing 2
- Auld and Stars hold out Red Wings
- Indonesia deports journalists covering Greenpeace
- Oil stays above $79 amid mixed economic signs
- Obama says envoy will head to NKorea next month
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Suspected US drone strike kills 3 in Pakistan
- Endo nominated for Asian player of the year award
- FBI: Terror plot suspects had ties to Pakistan
- Obama voices commitment to SKorea trade agreement
- Hawks go atop NBA, beat Heat
- Obama says US, allies working on Iran nuclear deal
- Singapore economy expands for 2nd straight quarter
- Peru beats Honduras 2-1 in friendly
- Obama says talks under way on Iran sanctions
- US works with Afghan leader, and around him
- France to unveil 'Big Loan' spending plan
- Clinton: Afghan election needs to yield `results'
- Police: Teens taped themselves stealing presents
- Bangladesh court upholds death sentences for coup
- Calif. requires TVs to be more energy-efficient
- No rush to engage in political talks with China: president
- 15 documentary features make Oscar's short list
- Bangladesh court upholds death sentences for coup
- TV reports say bomb hits Pakistani courthouse
- Asian stocks mixed amid US economic weakness
- Doctor says 16 killed in bombing in NW Pakistan
- Clinton: Afghan election needs to yield `results'
- Sri Lanka 708-5 in first test
- Malaysia police face ethnic Indian ire over death
- 1st test: India vs. Sri Lanka scoreboard
- Wild turkey on US highway captured
- Archives probing Watergate notes for hidden clues
- Israeli aircraft hit Gaza after rocket attacks
- Sri Lanka duo close on world record
- Budding Taiwanese choreographer wins top prize in British contest
- 16 killed in Pakistan courthouse bombing
- Sony chief executive outlines turnaround plan
- Obama revisits Nixon, says Sept. 11 suspect guilty
- Diplomat: Canada handed over Afghans for torture
- Major militant attacks in Pakistan since October
- Indonesia urged to free imprisoned flag wavers
- Sri Lanka's Jayawardenes in world-record stand
- Flyers win again, edge Kings 3-2
- Afghan president arrives at inauguration ceremony
- AIT chairman to brief Taiwan on Obama's China visit
- Afghan president sworn in to second 5-year term
- 1.5M per day getting swine flu vaccine in China
- Sony chief executive outlines turnaround plan
- Amnesty: Singapore defamation ruling attacks press
- Trade council plans four fairs in China in 2010
- Behind missed Gitmo deadline: No one wants jailees
- HRW urges Kyrgyzstan to free activists
- Infineon 4Q net income rises to
- Infineon 4Q net income rises to
- Infineon 4Q net income rises to
- Infineon 4Q net income rises to
- Infineon 4Q net income rises to
- Infineon 4Q net income rises to
- Infineon 4Q net income rises to euro14 million
- US soldier in Okinawa questioned about hit-and-run
- Japan's Kuboya leads Dunlop Phoenix
- Air Berlin 3Q net income rises to
- Air Berlin 3Q net income rises to
- Air Berlin 3Q net income rises to
- Air Berlin 3Q net income rises to
- Air Berlin 3Q net income rises to
- Air Berlin 3Q net income rises to
- Air Berlin 3Q net income rises to euro95 million
- Swiss chemicals company Clariant to cut 570 jobs
- SABMiller 1H net profit down 32 percent
- Afghan president says terrorists can be beat
- Russian court extends moratorium on death penalty
- Aussie Cruise operator: Young adults bring parents
- Locally produced H1N1 vaccine on par with imported one: premier
- Researchers ask: Are caged chickens miserable?
- Infineon 4Q net income rises to
- Infineon 4Q net income rises to
- Infineon 4Q net income rises to
- Infineon 4Q net income rises to
- Infineon 4Q net income rises to
- Infineon 4Q net income rises to
- Japan stocks post seventh straight loss
- Infineon 4Q net income rises to euro14 million
- Popular Santa letter program ends in Alaska
- Negligence ruling in Katrina floods may cost feds
- Colum McCann novel wins national award for fiction
- China shares rise on hopes for consumption gains
- Ex-Australia captain sees test cricket shrinking
- Serbian patriarch's funeral held in Belgrade
- India 77-0 in first test
- Russian court extends moratorium on death penalty
- Air Berlin Q3 net income more than doubles
- Chicago terror suspects investigated in India
- China criticizes new Israeli move on settlements
- Astronauts get set for 1st spacewalk of mission
- Experts say radical measures won't stop swine flu
- Jayawardenes break world record
- 19 killed in Pakistan courthouse bombing
- Russian ship freeing itself from ice in Antarctic
- Asian stocks mixed amid US weakness; Europe down
- TV ad seeks to recruit Arab-Americans to CIA
- Airport duty-free stores accused of violating anti-smoking law
- Share prices close marginally lower on local bourse
- Philippine gay group fights to contest elections
- SABMiller H1 net profit down 32 percent
- Oil falls to near $79 amid mixed economic signs
- Euro lower at $1.4880 in European morning trade
- Japan baseball eyes national team for money
- J.P. Morgan takes over Cazenove joint venture
- Russian, Ukrainian PMs meet to discuss gas issues
- Lending to UK businesses shrinks in September
- Industrialized nations seen growing faster in 2010
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Flag-raising marks World Cup milestone
- Former China student leader tried on fraud charges
- EU leaders deadlocked over top 2 EU jobs
- Activist probing Guinea massacre denied entry
- French sports minister urges Domenech to improve
- US recovery seen outpacing Europe in 2010
- Moldovan soldiers given onions to fight swine flu
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- President pushes for ECFA
- California requires more energy-efficient TVs
- Taiwan children lack adequate exercise: survey
- Obama says US, allies discussing Iran sanctions
- Texas governor may decide condemned killer's fate
- US soldier prime suspect in Okinawa hit-and-run
- Czech Republic to vaccinate against swine flu
- Ronaldo still on sidelines for Real Madrid
- Serbs bid farewell to Patriarch Pavle
- France celebrates fraught World Cup qualification
- Polish court clears doctor treating homeless
- UK retail sales rise but credit remains tight
- India 190-2 in first test
- Raikkonen confirms sabbatical year in 2010
- German Q3 employment falls 0.1 percent on quarter
- 19 killed in courthouse bombing in NW Pakistan
- India vs. Sri Lanka scoreboard
- No rebuke for 'admonish,' 2009 Word of the Year
- South Africa sports ministry: Semenya keeps medal
- Central Bank head has no plans to work in private sector
- Infineon rebounds to Q4 profit on cost cuts
- Deutsche Telekom to take over Web host firm Strato
- AP Poll: Support for curbs on malpractice lawsuits
- Rebellin to appeal to CAS in doping case
- Slovenians euphoric after reaching World Cup
- South Africa sports ministry: Semenya keeps medal
- Big powers to meet on Iran on Friday
- Ethiopian court convicts 26 in alleged coup plot
- Afghanistan at a glance
- English Football Fixtures
- Man City aiming to show top-4 credentials
- EU leaders deadlocked over top 2 EU jobs
- World stocks lower amid valuation concerns
- UK court OKs publishing secret torture material
- Bundesliga resumes after Enke's death
- Taiwan's world-class butterfly habitat withstands typhoon damage
- 2 US service members killed in Afghan explosion
- Softbank Hawks acquire Korean infielder Lee
- Stocks futures indicate lower opening
- Sears posts 2nd consecutive quarterly loss
- JP Morgan takes over Cazenove joint venture
- Nobel Prize judge urges Eritrea to free reporter
- AstraZeneca seeks Brilinta approval in US
- Scholar urges Taiwan's co-sponsorship of Confucius Institutes
- Recovery in developed economies gathering pace
- Cyprus president: peace deal still not in sight
- Ethiopian court convicts 26 in alleged coup plot
- Giuliani against trying Mohammed in civilian court
- Spain: Opposition questions alleged ransom payment
- `Simpsons' character contest winner is the Bomba
- Campaign grows to save European trust-buster Kroes
- EU charges S&P with monopoly abuse
- Santander opts for Miguel Angel Portugal as coach
- Irish minister calls for replay with France
- Former China student leader tried on fraud charges
- Oil falls below $79 amid mixed economic signs
- Juventus faces injury-depleted Udinese
- Brazil appears on target for 6th WCup triumph
- Thai police make 4th arrest for rumors about king
- Task force doctor stands by mammogram advice
- Texas governor to decide condemned killer's fate
- Police make arrests in football corruption probe
- Dutch bank ABN gets new
- Dutch bank ABN gets new
- Dutch bank ABN gets new
- Dutch bank ABN gets new
- Dutch bank ABN gets new
- Dutch bank ABN gets new
- Dutch bank ABN gets new euro3 billion bailout
- Indonesia sending 1,125 peacekeepers to Lebanon
- Serbs bid emotional farewell to Patriarch Pavle
- Redesigned airspace over Hudson debuts near NYC
- Robust cargo transport brings CAL, EVA Airways into black
- Allenby shoots 7-under 65 for 1-shot lead in Dubai
- Spain's opposition queries alleged ransom payment
- US pastor gets probation in plastic surgery case
- UK court OKs publishing secret torture material
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1300 GMT
- Portugal makes the grade without Ronaldo
- President touts trade pact with China
- Rice grains from Houbi don't contain excessive heavy metals: official
- Turkmenistan seen as top gas supplier for Nabucco
- Biotech industry key to Taiwan's future: vice president
- Plane misses runway in east Congo, landing in lava
- Golden cross in Vatican's collection gets new look
- Cross-strait judicial aid pact contributes to crime-fighting
- FIFA yet to decide on World Cup seedings formula
- `We got robbed': Irish demand replay with France
- Former head of Poland's FA faces probe
- Go 'Rogue' in brief: Alaska, campaign, family, oil
- Allenby shoots 7-under 65 for 1-shot lead in Dubai
- China holds, mistreats US man on secrets charges
- Struggling Anglican leader in Rome for papal talks
- Slovenians euphoric after reaching World Cup
- Police make arrests in football corruption probe
- Suicide bomber kills 10 civilians in Afghanistan
- US cop suspended after using stun gun on girl, 10
- Bosnians despondent after failing to reach WCup
- Picamoles to miss France test against Samoa
- Ferrero is first Spain reserve for Davis Cup final
- UN: Spain doubles food aid assistance
- US new jobless benefit claims unchanged at 505K
- Norwegian bank DnB NOR OKs $2.5 bln cash call
- Chaz Bono: Sex change is his 'best decision'
- AOL to lay off a third of staff
- US computer problem causes widespread delays
- Dutch bank ABN gets new
- Dutch bank ABN gets new
- Dutch bank ABN gets new
- Dutch bank ABN gets new
- Dutch bank ABN gets new
- Dutch bank ABN gets new
- Dutch bank ABN gets new euro4.4 billion bailout
- UK proposes tough new banking laws
- Official: Paris mayor summoned in favoritism probe
- Kaohsiung human rights school opens
- Not a member, US envoy attends international court
- US computer problem causes widespread air delays
- World Cup organizer Jordaan opposes video replays
- Polish court orders eviction from regained house
- Tokyo crowned new gourmet capital by Michelin
- Changhua magistrate lauds anti-domestic violence efforts
- Changhua County hosts mullet roe festival
- Danone shares fall after sales forecast cut
- US Senate finally has health reform bill
- Parker-Broderick surrogate expected on the stand
- PSG travels at Marseille amid security fears
- Astronauts step out on 1st spacewalk of mission
- Struggling Anglican leader in Rome for papal talks
- Ireland lodges handball protest with FIFA
- Stocks decline in early morning trading
- Computer glitch causes widespread air delays in US
- Hassan Nasrallah re-elected as Hezbollah leader
- WHO: Swine flu shot not causing deaths
- Dutch bank ABN gets new
- Dutch bank ABN gets new
- Dutch bank ABN gets new
- Dutch bank ABN gets new
- Dutch bank ABN gets new
- Dutch bank ABN gets new
- 2 Spanish tourists missing in the Red Sea
- WTO probes EU poultry barriers, US labeling rules
- Magath confirms buying shares in stadium
- Tunisian court tries jailed journalist
- Stocks follow overseas markets lower, dollar rises
- Too many colleges, universities in Taiwan: university president
- World stocks slide amid valuation concerns
- Big powers ponder how to punish Iran for nukes
- Lions kill white tiger in Czech zoo
- Leading economic indicators signal slow growth
- AP NewsBreak: China holds, mistreats US geologist
- Iraqi lawmakers trying to break election deadlock
- AOL to cut a third of staff
- Treasury secretary urges US financial overhaul
- Mortgage delinquencies hit record-high in 3Q
- German cycling union: Pollack 'B' sample positive
- Clinton: Karzai outlines agenda for change, reform
- Escude undergoes successful nose surgery
- US advisory panel warns of rampant Chinese spying
- Los Angeles Galaxy cancels Europen tour
- Anglo-Russian oil company TNK-BP picks CEO
- Los Angeles Galaxy cancels European tour
- France to take 'Big Loan' to boost economy
- UN says more children in school and fewer dying
- WHO: Swine flu shot not causing deaths
- US cop suspended after using stun on girl, 10
- 3 new ancient crocodile species fossils found
- Johnson asks England players to lift game vs. NZ
- Embassy: Japanese kidnapped in Yemen not freed yet
- Former player Basile Boli released from jail
- Airbus runs all 4 engines on military airlifter
- US air agency says flight computers working again
- Australia rests Pocock in only change for Scotland
- Swine flu cases in England drop
- Foreclosures hit more Americans with prime loans
- Computer glitch causes widespread US air delays
- Not a member, US envoy attends international court
- Weak economic data, rising dollar hurt stocks
- NGO urges Russia to acknowledge historical crimes
- As Henry shows, footballers can't be trusted
- AOL to cut a third of staff
- Merriam-Webster's Words of the Year
- John Malone: Comcast-NBC would have too much power
- Kenya unveils constitution to avoid vote violence
- Explosion in Kosovo injures 3 people
- Artist Jeanne-Claude dies; co-created 'The Gates'
- Cross-strait mutual political trust needed ahead of military trust
- Officials worried about industrial salt on food shelves
- 19 killed in courthouse bombing in NW Pakistan
- Baseball scandal expands to La New Bears
- Obama warns Iran of tougher sanctions: report
- Typhoon victims protest relocation plans
- Butterfly habitat withstands typhoon
- Perishing red algae
- No rush to engage in political talks with China: Ma
- Taiwan denies rejecting Primus' bid to buy insurer AIG's unit
- Premier Wu wants low-priced homes along airport MRT line
- Budding choreographer wins top prize in Britain
- Somalia's Islamist militants spill into neighboring countries
- Pace of mortgage help rising but still slow
- U.S. home building suffers surprise drop
- Maxis returns to the bourse in S.E. Asia's biggest IPO
- Issues still to be worked out on SKorea trade deal: Obama
- Chocolate war looms as Hershey and Ferrero consider Cadbury bid
- Twilight and New Moon: sexual longing in vampire abstinence
- KMT must not toss Taiwan TFT-LCD sector to PRC
- Guantanamo closure deadline not met unsurprised
- Feud not mentioned in Obama interview
- 2,000 Somali forces to get 100 European Union training force to counter Islamist insurgents
- Obama to send special envoy to North Korea soon
- U.S. Senate health figures: US$849 billion overhaul
- University of California to raise fees by 32 percent
- Ex-defense official to head Fort Hood probe: AP source
- Keane blasts FIFA over seedings
- Algerians home and abroad cheer World Cup win
- Jenson Button signs up for McLaren dream team
- Architects buck convention in designing 'invisible' green buildings
- Answers to questions about Windows 7
- "2009 10th Taipei Poetry Festival"
- "Hanging Out in the Museum"
- "The Virtuous Mother of General Tao Kan"
- "Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott"
- Ragu just like nonna used to make
- Guacamole and fajitas make a fun, easy meal
- Think you know your produce?
- The 50-plus crowd is the fastest-growing group of Web daters
- Readers pick the dead celebrities they miss
- A 'boy meets girl' movie with a twist
- Thriller 'Fourth Kind' is a half-baked mess
- Chaos reigns in maddeningly pointless 'Antichrist'
- Egypt, Algeria soccer tiff grows
- UN climate chief holds out hope for global pact
- US cemetery where graves dug up reopens
- Belgian-British duo leads race for EU's top jobs
- US woos skeptical Pakistanis on Afghan strategy
- Karzai makes big promises in Afghan inaugural
- Belgian-British duo wins race for EU's top jobs
- New EU president-elect says jobs a key concern
- 2 officers killed in Pakistan after court bombing
- Santa letter program ends in North Pole, Alaska
- World powers weigh new sanctions for Iran
- US astronauts get extra work done in 1st spacewalk
- Promoter Bob Arum wants Pacquiao-Mayweather fight
- Astronauts get extra work done in 1st spacewalk
- John Mayer makes sure music rises above tabloids
- Grand Formosa Regent Taipei Paves the Way for a New Way to Enjoy Christmas with Exciting Online Tree Lighting Activities That Of
- Taiwan Vice Foreign Minister in heated debut at Legislative Yuan
- KMT likely to lose 3 counties in Taiwan local elections: Poll
- NGO urges Russia to acknowledge historical crimes
- John Malone: Comcast-NBC would have too much power
- Bahamas premier: Police chief to retire next year
- Sen. Kerry's daughter arrested driving drunk in LA
- US official: some bailout funds will lower deficit
- Intel leads big retreat in world markets
- FIFA charges Egypt FA over attack on Algeria team
- Weak jobless claims, future economic activity data
- Stronger dollar, weak economic data pummels stocks
- Radosavlijevic is new coach of Toronto FC
- Sweden's AIK may join Russian hockey league
- AP Sportlight
- Germany calls for binding climate deal in 2010
- US: Dismiss some counts in slaughterhouse case
- AP source: Jayson Williams taking deal in shooting
- French sports teachers angered by Henry handball
- Habana, Matfield, du Preez to play for Barbarians
- Resettlement quickened for Sri Lanka war displaced
- JetBlue launches one-day sale
- AOL offers buyouts to 2,500, a third of work force
- US tobacco state's biggest university bans leaf
- US: Dismiss some counts in slaughterhouse case
- Stronger dollar, weak economic data pummel stocks
- EU's socialist leaders agree on British candidate
- 1st monument at Guyana's Jonestown suicide site
- AP Exclusive: Muslim countries seek blasphemy ban
- FIFA looking at Irish request for WCup replay
- Naples police detain man in video slaying
- FAA glitch causes widespread US air travel delays
- Kate Moss criticized after skinny-is-good remark
- Analysis: US works with and around Afghan leader
- Button takes pay cut to join McLaren
- Greek anarchist group claims sex shop blasts
- Norway's pension fund drops Russian mining group
- Third US terror suspect sentenced to prison
- Bomb aimed at police defused in Northern Ireland
- German defense chief: no move now on Afghan troops
- Yahoo jumps on Twitter bandwagon to improve search
- UK govt member charged with phoning and driving
- 'We got robbed': Irish call for replay with France
- Clinton: US will hold Karzai to promises of reform
- Hand of Shame sparks debate on cheating, replays
- Iraq paramilitary leader gets death sentence
- Artist Jeanne-Claude dies; co-created 'The Gates'
- Equestrian body approves new anti-doping program
- Ricky Martin raises money in Germany for kids
- Nissan chief: Electric car adoption to be gradual
- Nissan chief: Electric car adoption to be gradual
- Majority of CF shareholders support Agrium bid
- Iraq struggles over election law dispute
- Ricky Martin raises money in Germany for kids
- Google adding automatic captions to YouTube videos
- Gates names former officials to review shooting
- Contador agrees to finish contract with Astana
- Procter & Gamble recalls Vicks Sinex nasal spray
- Obama answers questions from top Cuban blogger
- Global warming to have heavy impact on Arab states
- Mexico City's transit improvements on track
- Woman awarded $3M in rape claim against US co.
- French FM says graft must not affect Afghan aid
- Barcelona's Ibrahimovic out with hamstring injury
- Obese US man dies after 8 months in home recliner
- NL Cy Young Award Winners
- The Donald's new gig: selling nutritional products
- AP NewsBreak: Army keeping media from Palin event
- Sudan: 11 dead in Darfur attack
- Giants' Lincecum wins second consecutive Cy Young
- Diplomats say EU choses Belgian as new president
- Yahoo jumps on Twitter bandwagon to improve search
- Penske gives Power full-time IndyCar ride
- Airbus runs all 4 engines on military airlifter
- Donald Trump's selling nutritional products
- P&G recalls Vicks nasal spray after bacteria found
- Bullock to attend red carpet event in New Orleans
- Lebanese diva accused of singing racist song
- Shell denies asking for delay in drilling plan
- NYC `Junior' Gotti jury says it's deadlocked
- Google's Chrome OS to be ready for 2010 holidays
- Crude prices follow world markets down
- Captain freed from pirates thanks Navy rescuers
- State police officers killed in Ciudad Juarez
- Iraq sentences militia leader to death
- Dollar gains as homeowners, job-seekers struggle
- Judging shift should save Ward-Kessler title fight
- Promoter Bob Arum wants Pacquiao-Mayweather fight
- EPA sets up hotline in wake of PR explosion
- French court acquits all in blast that killed 31
- US LPGA adds new tourney near San Diego in 2010
- 9/11 trial a death penalty test for NYC juries
- Lithuanian probe centers on alleged CIA prison
- EU's new president has low profile, writes haikus
- Low-profile Briton is new EU foreign policy chief
- Polanski's lawyer says director's family suffering
- MLB: Some clubs lost money
- American student in court battle with UAE royal
- Stronger dollar, weak economic data pummels stocks
- Shareholders OK DirecTV spinoff but sale uncertain
- AP says 90 layoffs this week reach payroll goal
- Stronger dollar, weak economic data pummel stocks
- British Army defuses mortar, IRA dissidents blamed
- Gates says US Iraq withdrawal on schedule
- Army fears anti-Obama politics at Palin event
- Google's Chrome OS to be ready for 2010 holidays
- Dell profit falls 54 pct; report pulls shares down
- US captain freed from pirates thanks Navy 'heroes'
- 4 men in Florida terrorist plot sent to prison
- Donovan wins MLS MVP award for first time
- Parker-Broderick surrogate takes stand
- Pentagon looking for Fort Hood management lapses
- Irate Irish cry foul after ref hands win to France
- US newspaper ad revenue drops 28 pct to $6.4B
- Dollar gains as homeowners, job seekers struggle
- Treasury to sell warrants as 3 banks exit bailouts
- AP IMPACT: NFL players hide, fear concussions
- 2 lions kill white tiger in Czech zoo
- Tigers minor league 3B Ron Bourquin suspended
- House panel: Wall Street must prepay for failures
- AOL offers buyouts to over a third of work force
- Mexico orders Canadian company to end mining
- Chris Brown receives 'extremely favorable' report
- Expenses watchdog quits over own allowance claims
- Mexican once put up for oldest woman dies at 119
- Olympic lodging plan off because of rough economy
- Royal Air Force helicopters join UK flood rescue
- US Senator Kerry's daughter arrested in LA
- Penske gives Power full-time IndyCar ride
- NYC 'Junior' Gotti jury signals possible deadlock
- Putin gives Ukraine a break on gas deal
- Notable quotes as EU filled new top jobs
- Another US man indicted in missing Somalis case
- Gay, Richards both win 2nd Jesse Owens Award
- Gold edges higher even as other commodities fall
- America's Cup challenger pleased with ruling
- Meares, Meyer win gold to open World Cup meet
- Venezuela oil co.: Jan-June profits down 67 pct
- 200 Web sites spread al-Qaida's message in English
- IRB rejects Fiji player claims
- Gates says Afghan surge could happen swiftly
- Banks borrow less from emergency Fed program
- Final season of `Lost' to begin Feb. 2
- For Hendrick, a 1-2-3 finish might make history
- Jury sides with NYC police in clown's lawsuit
- Peruviuan police: Gang killed people for their fat
- Obama administration pauses on Alaska drilling
- Canada faces allegations of torture complicity
- UN committee criticizes NKorea rights violations
- Winfrey to announce Friday show will end in 2011
- Texas governor refuses clemency for condemned man
- Customs agents seize 316,000 bongs in LA
- NY ex-lawyer surrenders to serve prison term
- Ochoa takes first-round lead at Tour Championship
- Winfrey to announce Friday show will end in 2011
- Anatomy drawings owned by Ben Franklin on display
- UN committee urges Myanmar to free Suu Kyi
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Peruvian police: Gang killed people for their fat
- Friday, November 27
- Copa Sudamericana Glance
- Venezuela destroys border bridges, angers Colombia
- UN urges help for 1 billion deprived children
- Plastic surgery levy to help US health care plan
- Al-Qaida suspect promises NY trial boycott
- Liga de Quito storms into Sudamericana finals
- Army limits media access at Palin event at US base
- Wie withdraws because of ankle injury
- EBay completes sale of Skype for $2 billion
- US jury awards $300 million in ex-smoker's suit
- Regulators approve casino license for Aria
- SEC told to improve ways it chooses probe targets
- Health Officer: Canucks jumped H1N1 vaccine line
- Wie withdraws, Ochoa leads LPGA Tour Championship
- Obama faces showdowns on health, Afghanistan, jobs
- Director Pedro Almodovar is haunted by 1 taboo
- `Twilight' hunks part of film's heartthrob history
- 'Idol' winner Allen remains humble on new album
- Norah Jones experiments with guitars and grooves
- Cage uncuffs inner bad cop for `Bad Lieutenant'
- Honduras interim prez to step down temporarily
- Scarlett's sister remembers the making of a legend
- James Caan files for divorce in LA
- US newspaper ad revenue drops 28 pct to $6.4B
- Q&A: New Leona Lewis CD echos growth, strength
- Republicans blast `bait and switch' US health bill
- Texas inmate executed after gov. rejects clemency
- Sybase Classic off US LPGA Tour schedule
- 'Holy hip-hop' trying to break into mainstream
- James Van Der Beek files for divorce
- Al-Qaida suspect promises New York trial boycott
- Computer glitch snarls US air traffic
- Celebrity birthdays for Nov. 22-28
- Alcoa idles Italy smelters, hurting 2,000 workers
- US Panel sets fees for big firms, aims to slow Fed
- Details of state dinner scarce, White House mum
- Review: Wildness intact, `Bad Lieutenant' returns
- 3 teens plead not guilty in burning of US boy
- Review: `Broken Embraces' is Almodovar's lastest
- Honduras interim president to take leave for vote
- Gov't rewarding firms checking immigrant status
- Kosovo deputy PM threatens government change
- NY court: Married gay couples entitled to benefits
- Review: `Red Cliff' milks action, lapses on drama
- Marathon cuts 2010 capex by $1B, shares fall 4 pct
- GM analyst predicts solid November US sales
- Treasury prices rise as investors exit stocks
- Buffett's Berkshire secures $8B loan for BNSF deal
- Oil giant donates $1M to catalog Stevens papers
- Review: `Planet 51' proves unable to support life
- Woman awarded $3M in assault claim against KBR
- China raises nonresidential electricity rates
- Review: Bella mopes through pretentious `New Moon'
- Caribbean territories feud over rum tax benefits
- Volunteers strive to save Santa letter service
- England's troubles give All Blacks pause
- Cook, Browne share Pebble Beach lead
- UN committee criticizes NKorea rights violations
- Review: `The Blind Side' focuses on the feel-good
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Review: Old Italy lives in 'Assassin's Creed II'
- Review: 'Super Marios' gets multiplayer makeover
- The top ten music in the United States
- Competency hearing opens for accused Maui spy
- China raises nonresidential electricity rates
- Case of '3 Hebrew Boys' heads to US jury
- Eddie Cibrian sues tabloid over story
- US father to testify before congressional panel
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- US man suspected of murder arrested in London
- Heidi Klum wows crowd at Victoria's Secret show
- Man who claimed disability spotted on TV show
- McIntosh century highlights tour match
- Bullock in New Orleans for 'Blind Side' showing
- AP NewsBreak: China holds, mistreats US geologist
- Formerly conjoined twins to need years of care
- Phillips marks milestonas Senators down Pens
- Japan's central bank keeps interest rate unchanged
- UN committee urges Myanmar to free activist
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Phillips marks milestone as Senators down Pens
- Latin American art fair in the Big Apple
- EU heads to unknown with unknowns in top jobs
- Honduras interim president may take leave for vote
- Indian boy mirrors plight of millions of kids
- Liga de Quito reaches Sudamericana final
- Taiwan firm uses recycled paper in shoemaking
- University of Calif. approves big fee hikes
- Japan's central bank keeps interest rate unchanged
- NZ's Shane Bond returns to test cricket
- 20 years after UN pact, many children still suffer
- AIDS, malaria eclipse the biggest child-killers
- Third-string QB Weeden leads Cowboys to win
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Analysis: Outlook for tough Iran sanctions is dim
- Manila throws party for Pacquiao's homecoming
- China to punish those concealing swine flu info
- Nepal mass animal sacrifice festival to go ahead
- Williams leads Dolphins over Panthers 24-17
- Taiwan donates funds for international bird conservation
- Rebels blow up train track in India, killing 1
- Top South Korean model found dead in Paris
- Oil hovers below $78 as traders eye US dollar
- SKorean minister nixes new US trade negotiations
- Domenech has another lucky escape as France boss
- Philippine troops kill militant commander
- Hearing begins for Maui man accused of being spy
- Foreign exchange rates
- Blackhawks rout Flames 7-1
- Women in 20s can go 2 years between Pap smears
- Top SKorean model found dead at Paris apartment
- Hearing begins for US man accused of being spy
- India 256-3 in first test
- 1st test: India vs. Sri Lanka scoreboard
- Suicide bomber kills 6 in western Afghanistan
- Asia markets fall as weak recovery signs pile up
- Japan warns that deflation can drag on recovery
- Gambhir ton helps India hold off Sri Lanka
- Dell's profit, stock drop on weak quarterly report
- Top S . Korean model found dead at Paris apartment
- Gasol fires on return as Lakers beat Bulls
- Leonardo da Vinci exhibit opens in Times Square
- SKorea: Gunman opens fire on Saipan; 5 dead
- Suicide bomber kills 13 in western Afghanistan
- MediaTek, Qualcomm seal patent deal
- Police arrest 3 suspected of killing Vegas officer
- ARU condemns singling out of ref by IRB
- Suicide bomber kills 13 in western Afghanistan
- Russian ship frees itself from ice in Antarctic
- Japan's Maeda tied for Dunlop Phoenix lead
- Pakistan: 8 militants killed in reported US strike
- Russian Orthodox priest shot dead in Moscow church
- Japan warns that deflation can drag on recovery
- Japan's Nikkei index falls to 4-month low
- French foreign minister visits Afghan village
- Japan warns that deflation can drag on recovery
- Small SC county reels from corruption scandal
- Top Sri Lanka general says his security detail cut
- Sony hopes online service will build brand loyalty
- British air force rescues 200 from floodwaters
- Euro higher to $1.4913 in European morning trade
- Astronauts get extra moving time at space station
- China shares mixed on electricity price increase
- Ex-NBA star Williams due to admit guilt in killing
- India 341-4 in first test
- Sources: Giuliani leaning toward run for US Senate
- US envoy criticizes coverage of Obama China visit
- Volkswagen board moves closer to Porsche merger
- DPP chairwoman optimistic about local elections
- Tendulkar stands firm against Sri Lanka
- Fog in Romania forces president's plane to land
- Italian prosecutors wrap up in Knox murder trial
- China's CNPC agrees to expand Sudan refinery
- Share prices close marginally lower on local bourse
- Cost of child vaccines fall, more kids saved
- KMT vice chair meets Chinese donor for Morakot victims
- End of an era: Oprah ending show after 25 years
- US transport chief urges safer roads in Russia
- Williams sells minority stake to Austrian group
- Biologists save fish after landslide
- British lawyer appointed Karadzic standby counsel
- San Francisco's health care a model during debate
- German Oct producer prices down 7.6 pct on year
- 200 in UK tourist region rescued from floodwaters
- Malaysia's economy shrinks 1.9 percent in Q3
- UK car production down 6.7 pct in October
- Egypt: A Bedouin dies in clashes with police
- Serbia launches tender for landline phone operator
- Picturing America art exhibition to tour Taiwan
- Cambodia cracks down on siren use to halt traffic
- Malaysia's economy shrinks 1.2 percent in Q3
- Man accused of taping reporter to appear in court
- Tiny Iowa town has the chargers, awaiting drivers
- Liberace, Cruise, Palin among Winfrey's highlights
- FIFA: No replay for France-Ireland WCup qualifier
- European markets push higher ahead of Trichet
- Taiwan plans to open cultural center in Tokyo: president
- Taiwan's representative office in Sapporo to be opened Dec. 1
- Changhua tourism train line to extend to Lugang
- AP IMPACT: Some lawmakers send few to academies
- Italian prosecutors wrap up in Knox murder trial
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- 6 world powers meet about Iran nuclear issue
- Egypt: Bedouin dies in clashes with police
- Suicide bomber kills 16 in western Afghanistan
- First swine flu death in Denmark
- France wants to avoid complacency against Samoa
- AirAsia swings back to $38.4 million profit in Q3
- '2012' a home run with patriotic fans in China
- US transport chief urges safer roads in Russia
- Ask AP: Shuttle complexity, credit union agency
- India draws first test against Sri Lanka
- First India-Sri Lanka test drawn
- France: Prosecutor appeals blast acquittals
- Rebel blast derails train in India, killing 2
- Sweden: NKorea diplomats arrested for smuggling
- Williams sells minority stake to Austrian group
- GM to release plan for European units in December
- Kazakhs pledge $22 million for Astana
- Tendulkar leads India to draw vs. Sri Lanka
- Gunman opens fire on Saipan; 5 dead
- Floods devastate UK Lake District; Many rescued
- Del Potro to play at Queen's tournament
- US volunteers strive to save Santa letter service
- Oil moves down near $77 amid economic uncertainty
- Domenech doesn't want to apologize
- Some lawmakers send few minorities to US academies
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- British lawyer appointed Karadzic standby counsel
- Nokia cuts 330 jobs in Finland, Denmark
- Iraq cleric's aide urges end to political crisis
- Stem-cell debate unlikely to fade after Neb. vote
- EU extends Oracle/Sun review deadline until Jan 27
- Top SKorean model found hung in Paris apartment
- Egypt president's son speaks on Algeria soccer row
- Israel to send first warship to NATO naval force
- Stock futures point to modestly lower opening
- Top SKorean model found hanged in Paris apartment
- Arsenal seeks to overcome Van Persie absence
- German foreign minister to visit Israel
- US university debates use of stem-cells
- Grandparents more understanding than fathers: schoolchildren
- Bulgaria ex-minister in fresh corruption charge
- Iran says it's launching satellite in 2 years
- RFU chief executive Francis Baron to retire
- Venezuela government intervenes in 4 banks
- Albania's oppos'n to protest alleged vote fraud
- Ringleader in US terrorism plot to be sentenced
- UN slams Myanmar over forced labor practices
- Tourism Bureau offers incentives for cruises for Chinese tourists
- Researcher says she found text on Shroud of Turin
- 'Yankees my first choice' : Chien-ming Wang
- Christian leaders issue 'call of conscience'
- England targeting big improvement vs. All Blacks
- 6 world powers meet about Iran nuclear issue
- Police say Afghan lawmaker survives bombing
- IAAF still in talks over Caster Semenya's future
- FIFA World Rankings List
- Jennifer Lopez, Adam Lambert ready for AMA stage
- Stock futures point to lower opening
- Serbian police arrest suspect in French fan death
- VW to buy Karmann assets, create new model
- Prosecutors: 200 games suspected of match-fixing
- Downbeat Dell weighs on world markets
- Jennifer Lopez, Adam Lambert ready for AMA stage
- Spain regains 1st place from Brazil in rankings
- Austria, Russia discuss South Stream pipeline
- Authorities: 17 arrests in match-fixing probe
- Croatia OKs border deal with Slovenia
- Westwood shoots 69 for 2-shot lead in Dubai
- IAAF still in talks over Caster Semenya's future
- Liberace, Cruise, Palin among Winfrey's highlights
- South Africa desperate to return to winning ways
- Greece rejects Turkey's call on Cyprus
- British POWs remember prisoner of war life in Taiwan
- Trichet: time to withdraw some support measures
- Iraq cleric's aide urges end to political crisis
- Italian prosecutors: US student staged break-in
- Paris sells off Yves Saint Laurent's belongings
- Fans excited to witness Winfrey's announcement
- British navy shot at buoy resembling Spanish flag
- Indigenous culture, customs to be upheld in reconstruction
- Croatia: State TV reporters protest
- Suicide bomber kills 16 in western Afghanistan
- Local elections not mid-term test for president: Premier
- Venezuela government intervenes in 4 banks
- Floods devastate UK Lake District; much of Ireland
- 50,000 footballers to vote for world team
- Gunman opens fire on Pacific island Saipan; 5 dead
- Dominica's PM calls early elections for next month
- Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker won't visit Czech Senate
- Critic of Chechen president fears for his life
- Taiwan's first trading platform for U.S. Treasuries launched
- Mob attacks office of an Indian TV news network
- Henry says France-Ireland game should be replayed
- UK man cleared of wife's murder during nightmare
- Cosmonaut says Russia falls behind in space race
- Nokia cuts 330 jobs in Finland, Denmark
- Chain and franchise fair opens in Taipei
- NYC model who married doorman sues upscale co-op
- Wesley Snipes appeals 3 tax convictions in US
- Vivendi inching closer to decision on NBC
- Former smoker to discuss $300 million US verdict
- Keeper Oerlund joins Rosenborg from Sweden's AIK
- Cambodia confirms takeover of air traffic company
- Westwood shoots 69 for 2-shot lead in Dubai
- Pienaar wins South Africa's player of the year
- AP sources: Giuliani leaning toward Senate run
- VW to buy Karmann assets, create new model
- Midday shooting in central Paris kills 1, wounds 2
- New York designer wins Project Runway
- Obama drops by daughter Sasha's school for event
- Authorities: 17 arrests in match-fixing probe
- Stocks decline in early trading as dollar rises
- Iran to launch satellite on its own by late 2011
- Banned director brings romance film to Hong Kong
- Cosmonaut says Russia falling behind in space race
- FIFA ready to suspend Iraq for political meddling
- Eminem says 'Relapse 2' now will come out in 2010
- Palin's book tour to include stop at Fort Hood
- Deutsche Bahn wins contract for Qatar rail network
- Russia's Gorbachev considers political comeback
- Wenger says Henry biggest loser in hand ball case
- Baby gorillas to get new sanctuary in east Congo
- NIreland police nab man over dissident IRA mortar
- Miley Cyrus tour bus overturns in US killing 1
- Civic groups push for restarting beef talks with U.S.
- Transsexual in Italy scandal found dead
- Palestinian president agrees to delay elections
- FIFA: No replay for France-Ireland WCup qualifier
- US teen murder suspect sent to psych hospital
- Researcher says text proves Shroud of Turin real
- Stocks fall in early trading as dollar rises
- Turkey cancels nuke plant tender
- Miley Cyrus tour bus overturns, killing 1
- British navy shot at buoy resembling Spanish flag
- SAfrica-England match abandoned because of rain
- Mandela, Machel named heroes of children's rights
- Replenished Formosan sika deer brings pride to Taiwan
- Dollar keeps gaining as traders pare risk exposure
- Keeper Orlund joins Rosenborg from Sweden's AIK
- Egyptian soccer fans riot against Algeria
- Roy Keane says Irish defending to blame, not Henry
- Henry's handball fuels public debate in France
- Minister to lobby lawmakers to support DRAM restructuring
- Italian prosecutors: Knox hated murder victim
- US man allegedly paid teens to spit in his face
- Domenech to receive 862,000 euros bonus
- Spokeswoman: Schumacher's return unlikely
- 6 world powers press Iran on nuclear issue
- Air France's first superjumbo A380 leaves for JFK
- Taiwan hopes for religious exchanges with China: president
- End of an era: Winfrey ending show after 25 years
- Now is not the right time for cross-strait peace talks: Wu
- Former Interior Minister Yu Cheng-hsien gets two-year suspended sentence for corruption
- Suicide bomber kills at least 16 in western Afghanistan
- KMT likely to lose 3 counties in local elections, says poll
- Vice Foreign Minister in heated debut at Legislative Yuan
- Picturing America art exhibition
- Office in Sapporo
- Cultural center
- Wang says Yankees still his first choice
- Taiwan donates funds for global bird conservation
- Clinton, Dostum are honored guests at Karzai fete
- Republicans berate U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner, call for him to resign: report
- EU names Belgium's PM Rompuy as its 1st president
- Russia extends moratorium on death penalty
- Obama's Asia trip yields few concrete achievements
- Obama, China, and wishful thinking about American jobs
- Health care and illegal immigrants in the U.S.
- New UNFPA report goes green over "Reproductive Rights"
- Japan slowly but surely cruising into financial shipwreck with population decline
- Latin America is a continent where Communism lingers on
- Why did the free world leader kowtow to communist rulers?
- Council of Europe debates draft on gay adoption and gender re-assignment
- Oprah to announce 2011 end to her daytime show
- Top SKorean model found dead at Paris apartment
- Film director John Woo exporting Hollywood values to China
- Paris exhibit 'Metamorphoses' serves revisions of old masters
- World-class musicians play pocket-sized concerts
- Scientists: Despite rumors, the world won't end in 2012
- AOL to shed jobs as spinoff from Time Warner looms
- Japan maintains super-low interest rates
- Google adds automatic captions to videos on YouTube
- Google-powered netbooks to debut end of next year
- Dell shares down as net profit dips 54 percent
- India's Suzlon sells stake in Belgian firm Hansen
- Cleaning up India's dirty money
- Japan passes debt relief bill
- Asia's airlines
- Bank privatized
- Taiwan shares close down 0.99 percent
- Wall Street hit by tech sector jitters, global outlook
- Euro stays weak in Asia on economic jitters
- Oil prices up in Asian trade but still below US$78
- Asia markets fall as weak recovery signs pile up
- Professors unveil ancient crocodile fossils
- Ireland asks FIFA for France World Cup replay
- Egypt quits North Africa league after Algeria defeat
- Beckham, Galaxy seek to cap turnaround with title
- Meares heads Aussie night at World Cup
- Ochoa seizes LPGA Tour Championship lead
- Gay, Richards earn 2009 Owens awards
- Michelle Wie withdraws from LPGA Tour Championship
- Rock star welcome for boxing king Pacquiao in Philippines
- Levi Johnston's mother gets 3 years in drug case
- Sri Lanka to release 136,000 war-displaced Tamils
- Sri Lanka to release 136,000 Tamil war refugees
- De Nigris' body arrives in hometown Monterrey
- African Cup of Nations Draw List
- Stocks fall for 3rd day as dollar strengthens
- UN committee targets Iran's rights violations
- US report:Women in 20s can go 2 years between Paps
- Palestinians to set new date for elections
- Favorable draw for Algeria in African Nations Cup
- Pakistan demands US share Afghan blueprint
- The new EU chiefs: Rompuy-pumpy and Cathy Who?
- German player says he tried to kill himself
- Four Marseille fans arrested
- Hollingsworth wins World Cup skeleton race
- Pentagon: US to look at own role in Afghan graft
- Northug the man to beat as Olympic season starts
- Goldman Sachs to take out garbage at Thanksgiving
- Prostitute in Italy scandal found dead
- Juventus striker Trezeguet sidelined by injury
- Investors sue US lawyer in fraud probe for $100M
- Dollar keeps gaining as traders pare risk exposure
- FIFA suspends Iraq for political meddling
- Wesley Snipes appeals 3 tax convictions in Georgia
- Afghan police are weak link in security force
- Miley Cyrus tour bus overturns, killing 1
- Swiss acquit 2 accused in army climbing accident
- WHO investigating Norway swine flu mutations
- Gourcuff to miss Bordeaux's next game
- Fingers, tooth said to be Galileo's are found
- IRB ref manager apologizes to Dickinson
- Warrant: Drug in Jackson case came from Vegas firm
- CDC: Swine flu cases seem to be dropping in US
- Ethics committee says no punishment for Burris
- Bulgaria: Clinton talks to focus on energy
- Cayman governor to leave post in December
- Somalia to sign UN children's rights treaty
- Petters says he planned to tell gov't about fraud
- Ireland appeals to French FA for World Cup replay
- Pentagon: US to look at own role in Afghan graft
- Italian prosecutor: Knox hated murder victim
- Guatemala reopening international adoptions
- Barcelona says Abidal, Toure have swine flu
- 6 killed in Colombia bus attack
- Albania opposition protests alleged vote fraud
- Lesbian US war deserter wins stay of deportation
- Volkswagen, Porsche move closer to merger
- IAAF creates more intense world champs program
- US university board votes down stem-cell changes
- Pacquiao's PPV numbers add to megafight momentum
- Yemen: Somali pirates hijack Panamanian cargo ship
- With fuel demand week, US refineries shutting down
- Johnson signs extension with Hendrick through 2015
- Chief: I didn't try to sell Parker-Broderick items
- Oil prices drop below $77 on economic doubt
- Hollingsworth wins World Cup skeleton race
- Canada can continue development in Afghanistan
- Wrongfully convicted NYC man freed after 17 years
- Czech president signs cooperation pacts in Peru
- 'New Moon' midnight showings earn record $26.3 mil
- Tamiflu-resistant swine flu cluster reported in US
- Ex-Vivendi CEO: I made mistakes but never misled
- Nadal in 'perfect shape' going into tour finals
- DomRep Shell subsidiary sells 137 gas stations
- France rejects Irish appeal for World Cup replay
- Resort island reels after deadly attack by gunman
- Museum: Galileo's fingers, tooth are found
- Bad time to be playing Patriots
- UN committee targets Iran's rights violations
- Kings owner will no longer operate WNBA franchise
- Rochette leads Skate Canada, delights home crowd
- World Cup Skeleton Results
- Teen pleads guilty in violent Border Patrol murder
- P&G says it's still interested in acquisitions
- Lawyer denied access to Netherlands terror suspect
- Treasury prices drop, yields inch off lows
- Swedish Soprano Elisabeth Soderstrom dies at 82
- Panel: Program to extend life of nukes successful
- Cuba spy suspect plans to plead guilty
- Kidnapped Britons say Somali pirates may kill them
- Spears' ex-boyfriend sentenced to jail
- Colts' Clark closing in on another team record
- Lawyer: Hospital hearing set for Fort Hood suspect
- ATP says it can't reopen Agassi drug case
- Accused US spy couple to plead guilty
- US, PR agents arrest 24 drug suspects in raid
- Fans arrested ahead of Marseille-PSG match
- Germany's Rommel wins men's World Cup skeleton
- Mexico's economy rebounding, recession over
- Vehicle fuel efficiency up in US in 2008 models
- England targeting big improvement vs All Blacks
- Mexican reporter on organized crime goes missing
- Ioane ruled out for Wallabies, Cross promoted
- Skate Canada Results
- US to drop shooting case against Blackwater guard
- US to mull Bernanke nomination on Dec. 3
- US diocese: Pedophile priests should get benefits
- Terror plot ringleader gets 13-year prison term
- Gold ekes out small gain, other metals hold steady
- Researcher: Faint writing seen on Shroud of Turin
- Report: Hershey may launch bid for Cadbury
- AP changes roles for 6 news editors, 4 photo eds
- French Football Results
- Lesbian US war deserter wins stay of deportation
- McCain urges Obama to speed up Afghan decision
- Beams of protons circulate in Big Bang machine
- Mexico says new data reflect economic recovery
- Marseille beats PSG 1-0; 15 fans arrested
- Mexico's oil production drops 7 percent
- US couple pleads guilty in Cuban spying case
- Germany's Rommel wins men's World Cup skeleton
- Europe: Proton beams circulate in Big Bang machine
- US regulators shut small Florida bank
- Eagles unchanged for Rugby World Cup qualifier
- Female ski jumpers hear reasons for case dismissal
- NASCAR-Ford 400 Results
- SC jury finds '3 Hebrew Boys' guilty in scam
- Ward welcomes Kessler to US for title bout
- Treasury prices fall, yields inch off lows
- Beckham has bone bruise but expects to play
- US police chief's Parker-Broderick case to jury
- Ravens' Edwards plans appeal of fine for roughness
- Johnson takes pole for Ford 400
- Prosecutor: Alleged Maui spy is difficult but sane
- Couple pleads guilty in Cuban spying case
- List of highest wicket-takers in test cricket
- List of highest runscorers in test cricket
- List of scorers of most centuries in test cricket
- Rain cuts short round 2 at LPGA Tour Championship
- Atty seeks psych care for US teen murder suspect
- Draft resolution calls for sanctions on Eritrea
- "Going Rogue" is going big
- Report: Bangladeshi mom doesn't want twins back
- ACLU calls Puerto Rico slaying hate crime
- Caribbean news briefs
- Billboard links Obama with jihadists
- Egyptian fans riot against Algeria
- Peter Senior wins Champions Tour Q-school
- US university students upset about fitness class
- Saturday, November 28
- Real Salt Lake embracing overlooked role
- US senator says more e-mails from Hasan possible
- Fired therapist: Stressed Marines get shoddy care
- Idle Ochoa leads LPGA Tour Championship
- Katy Perry plots next album, does 'MTV Unplugged'
- Mexico shifts strategy in border city violence
- Army relents, will allow media at Palin book event
- Ex-Vivendi CEO: I made mistakes but never misled
- Oprah's departure presents problem for TV stations
- Pro-Castro mob attacks spouse of top Cuban blogger
- Prosecutors plan commission case in Cole bombing
- Andrew Bogut out 2 to 4 weeks with leg injury
- Points, Bettencourt lead at Pebble Beach
- Draft resolution calls for sanctions on Eritrea
- Report: China coal mine explosion traps 139
- Chinese activist detained during Obama trip
- Teen pleads guilty in US border agent killing
- Charges dismissed against country singer John Rich
- Senator: Letters to Santa in N. Pole to resume
- Report: China coal mine explosion traps 139
- US court says teacher can't take gun to class
- Authorities: Man tied lizards to chest at airport
- US police arrest Liberian parents of rape victim
- China says 11 dead after coal mine explosion
- Police: NC girl raped, killed on day she was taken
- Robbery motive in deaths of 5 in rural Arkansas
- Argentine Results
- Calif. launches probe into scam targeting churches
- China says 11 dead, 128 trapped in mine explosion
- Estudiantes beats Tigre 3-1
- Porn mogul's son to be tried in girlfriend's death
- Rochette leads Skate Canada after personal best
- Canadiens hold off Capitals for 3-2 win
- China says 15 dead, 114 trapped in mine explosion
- Dozens occupying UC Berkeley building arrested
- Parker-Broderick surrogacy case jury breaks
- UCLA's Nikola Dragovic on felony assault charge
- Asian carp may have breached electronic barrier
- Blast near aid offices wounds 1 in NW Pakistan
- Argentina forces dirty war orphans to provide DNA
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Magic too good for Celtics
- Friday's Skate Canada Results
- Germans Leitner, Resch win World Cup luge event
- Car strikes crowd outside Ala. school, 1 killed
- Blast near aid office wounds 1 in NW Pakistan
- Senator: May be more troubling emails from Hasan
- China says 23 dead, 90 trapped in mine explosion
- Chavez praises Carlos the Jackal
- China says 31 dead, 82 trapped in mine explosion
- NBA broadcasters suspended for Iranian remarks
- Buddhists from 2 Koreas to hold joint ceremony
- 1st Senate vote looms on health legislation
- Heatley hat trick as Sharks down Flyers
- Boise State in blowout win over Utah State
- Bond set at $100K in ESPN reporter videos case
- Bangladeshi mom want twins to stay in Australia
- China says 37 dead, 71 trapped in mine explosion
- Report: Italy arrests 2 for Mumbai attacks
- Italy's Molinari takes Dunlop Phoenix lead
- Chavez praises Carlos the Jackal
- Indonesia seizes 75 tons of explosive material
- Taiwan to inaugurate world's 3rd largest fire training center
- Albanian opposition protests on vote recount
- Italian police arrest 2 linked to Mumbai attacks
- Guests for the Sunday TV news shows
- Jan.-Oct. inbound investment down sharply from last year
- Sentence request for US woman in Italy murder case
- Postal Service to resume North Pole Santa letters
- Astronauts gear up for 2nd spacewalk of mission
- Michael Jackson glove among items at music auction
- Bangladeshi mom wants twins to stay in Australia
- UK's Miliband: Afghan gov't needs NATO
- Fire at Prague airport delays flights
- China says 42 dead, 66 trapped in mine explosion
- Official urges cross-Taiwan Strait cooperation on Mandarin teaching
- ROC envoy visits Austrian school that teaches traditional Chinese
- Putin calls for modernization of Russian economy
- Sentence request for US woman in Italy murder case
- Pope meets with artists, actors and musicians
- Conflicting blast reports reflect fear in Pakistan
- Buddhists from 2 Koreas hold joint ceremony
- Iraqi lawmakers seek to end election crisis
- Nantou village to be transformed into R&D center: officials
- Travolta, family attend opening of 'Old Dogs'
- Romanians to vote for president Sunday
- President Ma, as KMT chairman, ratchets up campaign islandwide
- Mubarak vows not to tolerate attacks on Egyptians
- UK opposition would withdraw troops from Germany
- Allardyce to miss 3 games because of surgery
- Russia president criticizes ruling party over vote
- Cyclist Pfannberger gets lifetime ban for doping
- 3 men blow themselves up in Pakistani Kashmir
- Bjorgen wins opening 10K World Cup race
- Quick restart of Big Bang machine stuns scientists
- Spanish crew return home after kidnap release
- Pope and Anglican leader agree on closer relations
- Travolta appears at fundraiser in Fla. hometown
- Russia may face sanctions for doping in skiing
- Few Taiwanese expected to seek accreditation of China diplomas
- Improves ties with China a response to pope's call: president
- Westwood has 2-shot lead after 3rd round in Dubai
- Irish give up on WCup replay over Henry hand ball
- Iran to hold war games to protect nuclear sites
- Pope and Anglican leader agree on closer relations
- Travolta appears at fundraiser in Florida hometown
- Iraqi lawmakers delay vote on election law dispute
- Senator: May be more e-mails from Ft. Hood suspect
- Diplomat: Iran needs uranium for hospitals
- Ministry of Economic Affairs to hold seminar on trade protectionism
- Cross-Country World Cup Results
- Religious Jews protest against Intel in Jerusalem
- Government solicits investment in public construction projects
- Romanians vote for president amid political crisis
- Rubin Kazan wins 2nd straight Russian league title
- Security forces: Blast near Kabul's Serena Hotel
- Syndicated loans to Taiwan LCD panel makers total over NT$100 billion
- AP Sportlight
- Iraq working for release of Americans held in Iran
- Life requested for US suspect in Italy murder case
- Germany to send trial observer to NY
- Federation promises action in match-fixing scandal
- Thousands of Spanish farmers protest low prices
- Irish give up on replay over Henry's hand ball
- Djokovic switches sponsor to Sergio Tacchini
- Rocket hits outside luxury hotel in Afghan capital
- Hafsas wins men's opening 15K freestyle race
- Senator: May be more troubling e-mails from Hasan
- Japan defeats Canada 27-6 to win 2-game series
- Westwood has 2-shot lead after 3rd round in Dubai
- McCain says he enjoyed Palin book
- Taiwanese boats engaged in illegal fishing may lose licenses: COA
- English Football Results
- Obama trumpets Asia trip as boost to US economy
- Atlantis astronauts take 2nd spacewalk of mission
- Liverpool held to 2-2 draw by Man City
- 2009 Taipei International Beef Noodle Festival kicks off
- Iran to hold war games to protect nuclear sites
- Iraqi parliament seeks to end election crisis
- Carter overtakes Mehrtens as NZ's leading scorer
- Life requested for US suspect in Italy murder case
- Hafsas, Bjorgen win cross-country WCup openers
- Reports: 101-yr-old Brazil architect back at work
- Motown caps 50th anniversary with hometown gala
- Novak Djokovic hottest player ahead of ATP Finals
- Tween Justin Bieber fans lose control at NY mall
- Federation promises action in match-fixing scandal
- South Africa beats Italy 32-10 in rugby union test
- China says 42 dead, 66 trapped in mine explosion
- U.S. lawmakers press on arms sales to Taiwan
- President Ma, as KMT chairman, ratchets up campaign islandwide
- Official urges cross- strait cooperation on Mandarin teaching
- TAITRA sees opportunities in Latin America for Taiwan ICT products
- Taiwan to inaugurate world's third largest fire training center
- Nantou's Chung Hsing New Village to be transformed into R&D center
- Jan.-Oct. inbound investment down sharply from 2008
- Proton beams circulate in Big Bang machine
- Alleged Maui spy is difficult to work with
- Sri Lanka to release war-displaced Tamils
- Resort island reels after deadly attack by gunman
- Bangladeshi mom wants twins to stay in Australia
- Obama's Senate allies gear up for crucial health vote
- Estate tax: A killer for family-owned businesses
- Nokia Netbook's beauty proves only skin-deep
- First Air France A380 touchs down in New York
- India says no rice imports for now
- Wall Street down on technology jitters
- Ohio files suit against rating agencies
- Boeing starts work on second Dreamliner assembly site
- South Africa creates special 'World Cup courts'
- Ethiopian Jews in Israel still await Promised Land
- Prostitutes fear SAfrica's World Cup clean-up
- It's 'Tuesday Night' again for Sheryl Crow
- Broadcaster suspended for remarks
- Tom Arnold is a lovable loser, and open about it
- Oprah is a culture and king maker
- Nude French first lady Carla Bruni fails to excite Paris auction
- Singles search love on PlayDate
- Chief denies selling Parker items
- Singer Rich free
- Soprano dies at 82
- Where to reflect on Sept. 11 in New York City
- Stay the night ... in Obama's back yard
- Google founder sets devilish test in Auletta book on 'Frenemy'
- Tolle shares lessons from the higher masters: the animals
- Heidi Klum wows crowd at Victoria's Secret show
- Strong Asia presence at Saint Laurent auction
- Rain plays havoc with LPGA Tour Championship
- Marseille edge Paris St Germain
- French football federation say 'non' to Ireland replay
- World Cup swansong will be bittersweet final for Henry
- Injured Beckham vows to play MLS Cup final
- Capoeira draws on ancient art form; Afro-Brazilian workout combines music, martial arts
- Rangers beats Kilmarnock 3-0 in Scottish league
- Scottish Football Results
- South Africa beats Italy 32-10 in rugby test
- Health care bill faces a crucial Senate vote
- Azerbaijan threatens force over Nagorno-Karabakh
- Chelsea beats Wolves 4-0 while Arsenal loses
- Bremen wins 6-0 to take Bundesliga lead
- Carter overtakes Mehrtens as NZ's leading scorer
- German Football Summaries
- New Zealand beats improved England 19-6
- Gaza militants agree to halt rocket fire
- McCain links political correctness to shootings
- American Napier wins 2-man bobsled World Cup event
- 'New Moon' takes record $72.7M box office bite
- Key senator to vote to move ahead on health bill
- Johnson: England progress not immediately obvious
- Hackers leak e-mails, stoke climate debate
- Stanford investors to Antigua: Remove liquidator
- Health care bill nears crucial Senate test vote
- New Zealand, Wales, South Africa all win
- US man gets life in prison for woman's fatal scare
- France beats Samoa 43-5 in rugby union test
- Venezuela captures wanted Colombian fugitive
- Italian Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Hirscher, Borssen win parallel slalom
- Inter wins 3-1 at Bologna to lead by 8 points
- Restored machine to explore mysteries of Big Bang
- Spanish town to host 2011 cross-country worlds
- Scotland beats Australia 9-8 in rugby union test
- German Football Results
- Sevilla beats Tenerife, Atletico loses again
- United beats Everton 3-0 to rise to 2nd in league
- LyondellBasell gets buyout offer from Reliance
- Greek Football Results
- Bolt, Gay set for 3 showdowns in Diamond League
- Dems have 60 for health care; Lincoln a 'yes'
- Ireland beats Fiji 41-6 in rugby union test
- Olympiakos draws 2-2 with Giannena in Greek league
- World Cup Bobsled Results
- English Football Summaries
- English Scoring Leaders
- American Napier wins bobsled gold at Lake Placid
- France beats Samoa 43-5 in rugby union test
- Virtue, Moir lead Skate Canada despite 2 mishaps
- Hirscher, Borssen win parallel slalom
- Valenciennes upsets Bordeaux 1-0 in French league
- Researchers survey Cayman's marine creatures
- Donovan leads and everyone follows to lift Galaxy
- Major League Soccer Playoffs Glance
- Nets remain winless after losing to woeful Knicks
- Dems secure votes to move ahead on health care
- Saturday's Skate Canada Results
- Sheryl Crow takes up cause of wild horses in West
- Venezuela aims to annul patents for antibiotic
- Rain forces LPGA Tour Championship to 54 holes
- Sheryl Crow takes up cause of wild horses in US
- Real Madrid beats Racing Santander 1-0
- Volkswagen program head at NASCAR finale
- Learning disability athletes return to Paralympics
- Zinedine Zidane: Thierry Henry is no cheat
- Poll: UK's Brown making up ground on opposition
- Dutch Football Results
- Daniel Sedin returns from injury to Canucks
- Australia stunned by Scotland
- FC Twente beats Vitesse Arnhem 1-0 in Dutch league
- Italian Football Summaries
- Eagles qualify for 2011 Rugby World Cup
- Auxerre beats Monaco 2-0 to take French lead
- Inter wins 3-1 at Bologna to lead Serie A by 8pts
- Saturday's International Rugby Results
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- Most Points in Test Rugby
- Swiss police: man attacked by bear in park
- Mexico says drug witness died in apparent suicide
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Real Madrid leads in Spain as Barcelona slips up
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Montoya is NASCAR man of the moment in Miami
- F1's Vettel takes a look at NASCAR
- Nicaragua march protests presidential re-election
- Hawaii anxiously watching year-end tuna supply
- Fort Hood shooting suspect to remain hospitalized
- Sunday, November 29
- NZ Women lose first rugby test in 8 years
- Ex-Air Force nurse acquitted of killing patients
- Erdei wins WBC cruiserweight title
- Winfrey loss would be big blow for neighborhood
- Why do we hate? Academics seek answer in new field
- Iginla's hat trick lifts Flames over Kings 5-2
- Military experiment seeks to predict PTSD
- Chavez praises alleged terrorist Carlos the Jackal
- Jackson moonwalk glove sells for $350K in NYC
- Mumbai still vulnerable 1 year after attack
- Health care reform bill nears key Senate vote
- Coal mine blast kills 42 in China, 66 trapped
- Sounders coach Sigi Schmid hospitalized
- Motown gala 'means everything' to founder Gordy
- Fort Hood suspect in confinement in hospital
- 2011 Rugby World Cup Qualifying Results
- 2011 Rugby World Cup Qualifiers
- Health care bill clears first Senate hurdle
- Historic US health care bill clears Senate hurdle
- Jackson moonwalk glove sells for $350K in New York
- China coal mine blast death toll jumps to 87
- Fort Hood suspect ordered held until court-martial
- Ireland warms up for Boks by flaming Fiji 41-6
- Baby can wait as expectant dad finishes spacewalk
- Brooks, Fowler lead at Pebble Beach
- Huefner leads German luge sweep
- Life requested for US suspect in Italy murder case
- Health care bill clears Senate hurdle
- China coal mine blast death toll jumps to 87
- Motown Records caps 50th anniversary with gala
- International Emmys to honor David Frost
- South Koreans to get Apple's iPhone this week
- Afghan road builder's dream thwarted by violence
- Cavaliers hold off 76ers
- A bad month in Afghanistan ripples across the US
- Iginla hat trick lifts Flames over Kings
- Skate Canada Results
- Top-ranked Florida extends winning streak to 21
- De Nigris marks brother's death with winning goal
- PCB chief wants Younis to return
- Zoeggeler wins another luge World Cup
- Police: Man fatally stabbed over NYC subway seat
- Motown caps 50th anniversary with hometown gala
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Ward claims Kessler's WBA title in 11th round
- UC Santa Cruz protesters still occupy building
- Malaysian activist's body exhumed for 2nd autopsy
- Buddhists from 2 Koreas hold joint ceremony
- Hugo Chavez invites Fidel Castro to Venezuela
- 3-alarm Atlantic City boardwalk fire under control
- Tween Justin Bieber fans lose control at NY mall
- 1st Senate vote looms on health legislation
- Chavez: banks violating laws will face sanctions
- Mumbai still vulnerable 1 year after terror attack
- Romanians vote for president amid political crisis
- Korean death row inmate dies after suicide attempt
- The AP Top 25 Fared
- Canadian woman loses benefits over Facebook photo
- Israeli aircraft strike tunnels, arms factories
- 2 dead after shooting at US intersection
- Lopez says poised to sign with USF1
- US agency says uranium in wells from polluted mine
- Hawks winning run snapped by Hornets
- 2 dead after shooting at Oregon intersection
- 5 Long Beach students arrested in alleged groping
- Rhodes Scholars named for 2010
- Report: Indonesian passenger ferry sinks with 228
- 3 bomb blasts leave 5 dead, 25 wounded in India
- Ward claims Kessler's WBA title, fight stopped
- Stars come out for CNN Heroes ceremony
- Nepal ex-rebels announce nationwide general strike
- Officials: 4 dead in attacks around Iraq
- Police identify Saipan gunman who identified
- Police identify Saipan gunman who killed 4
- Afghan official: 5 border security guards killed
- Italy's Molinari wins Dunlop Phoenix
- Suspected pirates kidnap 3 crewmen in Philippines
- Police identify gunman in deadly Saipan rampage
- Melbourne wins to claim A-League lead
- Adoptive families wanted to help train sniffer dogs: customs office
- Indonesian passenger ferry sinks with 242 aboard
- Top Iran reformer sentenced to 6 years in jail
- 5 Afghan border security guards killed in south
- Meares wins 2 more golds at WCup
- Taiwan delegation promotes food trade in China
- Iraq's Oct. oil exports drop due to attacks
- 2 bomb blasts leave 7 dead, 52 wounded in India
- NIreland police shoot back at dissident IRA gunmen
- Top Iran reformer sentenced to 6 years in jail
- Iran begins war games to protect nuclear sites
- Ukraine's `hot air' bedevils global climate deal
- Report: Kennedy barred from communion by bishop
- Israeli aircraft strike Gaza targets
- Sizing up the Kennedy dynasty's next generation
- Counseling hotline 'Teacher Chang' celebrates 40th anniversary
- Ugandans upset over praise for former dictator
- Injured Messi doubtful for Barcelona's Inter match
- 1 militant killed in southern Russian province
- F1 boss sets Dec. 9 deadline for 2010 British GP
- Ukraine reaps carbon credit windfall profits
- Kennedy says bishop banned him from Communion
- Report: Leaked UK documents show Iraq war chaos
- Indonesian ferry sinks; 9 dead, some 230 rescued
- Ouedraogo recalled into France squad to play NZ
- Denmark: 65 world leaders for UN climate summit
- Khmer Rouge prison chief anxious as trial ends
- Astronaut finally new dad, daughter born back home
- Denmark: 65 world leaders for UN climate summit
- Kashima reclaims top spot in the J-League
- Cabinet agency to catalog top 10 'public grievances'
- Iran ex-official gets 6 years in jail for protests
- Thun bans player implicated in match-fixing probe
- Rare Charles Darwin book found on toilet bookshelf
- Deutsche Bahn signs $26B Qatar railroad deal
- Proteas total 250-9 in 2nd ODI vs. England
- Ukraine's carbon windfall an issue for Copenhagen
- Indonesian ferry sinks; 15 dead, some 230 rescued
- Lee Westwood of England wins Dubai, money titles
- Liberians mourn UN worker killed in Afghanistan
- Kennedy says RI bishop banned him from Communion
- China's defense minister travels to North Korea
- South Africa vs. England Scoreboard
- 400-pound car bomb fails to detonate in Belfast
- Investigators receive Swiss documents on ex-first family's accounts
- Alleged Iraq bombers offer confessions
- Police: IRA dissidents plant car bomb in Belfast
- Indonesian ferry sinks; 25 dead, some 240 rescued
- Report: Leaked UK documents detail Iraq war chaos
- Dalai Lama says Obama not soft on China
- Iran releases ex-official on bail in mass trial
- Astronaut's wait over as daughter born back home
- Lee Westwood of England wins Dubai, money titles
- Egypt's president warns Israel over Jerusalem
- Mini-bus slams into truck in Guyana, killing 6
- Museum dedicated to secret air force squadron inaugurated
- Exotic-flavored beef noodles emerge as winners in Taipei contest
- Albania's opposition warns of anti-gov't protests
- First phase of memorial to late justice minister completed
- Health care headed for Senate debate
- Mystery Serb placenta healer goes underground
- Sweden wins women's World Cup relay
- AIT chief arrives to give briefing on Obama's China visit
- World Cup Cross-Country Results
- Manager: Schumacher met Mercedes bosses
- Dundee United beats Celtic 2-1
- Yemen tribe: al-Qaeda did not kidnap Japanese man
- Officials: Pakistani troops kill some 40 militants
- Russian cosmonaut Feoktistov dies at 83
- Indonesian ferry sinks; 29 dead, some 240 rescued
- English Football Results
- Norway wins men's World Cup relay
- AP Sportlight
- England beats South Africa by 7 wickets in 2nd ODI
- Survivors recount China mine disaster; 92 dead
- Ajax beats Heerenveen 5-1 in Dutch league
- CNA daybook for Nov. 23, 2009
- China to push Taiwan into unification in 2012, says dissident writer
- Fort Hood suspect held until court-martial
- Passenger ferry sinks in Indonesia with 242 aboard
- Hotline 'Teacher Chang' celebrates 40th anniversary
- Cabinet agency to catalog top 10 'public grievances'
- Adoptive families wanted to help train sniffer dogs: customs office
- Taiwanese trade delegation promotes food trade in China
- U.S. bone-in beef to undergo normal import checks
- Historic health care bill passes key Senate hurdle
- Ahmadinejad heads to nuclear backers Brazil and Venezuela
- Hospital evacuated as Australian wildfires blaze
- Anglican leader, pope meet amid tensions
- China mine blast death toll up to 87
- Prosecutors request life in prison for American student
- Baby can wait as expectant astronaut finishes spacewalk
- Chavez praises Carlos the Jackal
- U.S. must clarify stance on Taiwan
- Security still lacking one year after Mumbai attacks
- Emmys to honor David Frost
- Jackson's moonwalk glove sells for US$350K
- Motown celebrates 50th anniversary with hometown gala
- Khmer Rouge prison chief readies for final arguments
- Medvedev-Putin show brings Kremlinology back in fashion
- Taliban suffocates Buddhist heritage in Pakistan
- Afghan victims of Taliban violence suffer in silence
- Experts soften recommendations on several cancer screenings
- Laptop becomes reality for Uruguay's schoolchildren
- Tree-eating bugs threaten Monarch butterfly
- U.S. retailers seek holiday season rescue
- U.S., Paraguay meet to boost trade ties
- China harnesses mountain wind power
- China could grow 10 percent in fourth quarter
- Malaysia's AirAsia to tap Southeast Asian capital market
- American Express takes aim at PayPal with Revolution
- India's Reliance announces cash bid for LyondellBasell
- British business chiefs seek path to recovery
- Sheraton Taipei Hotel honored with three World Travel Awards
- SIA, Tourism NSW ink promotion pact
- Tropics in Singapore decked out for Xmas festivity and shopping
- Global survey finds employers offer greater benefit choices
- Silks Place Yilan launches 'Rich Culture Holiday' offer
- DCT Gdansk to become new hub for the Baltic Sea
- Maersk says volumes, prices to gain
- Hanjin Shipping suffers third straight loss
- CMA CGM sees its operations to start breaking even in Nov.
- TFA to increase bunker surcharge
- Daewoo Shipbuilding posts profit
- AADA adjusts bunker surcharge
- Landreth Seed Co. launches African-American collection
- German world champs win Skate Canada pairs
- Barca slip up hands Real initiative in 'El Clasico'
- Inter stroll to win, go eight clear
- Ward beats Kessler for WBA title
- Chelsea, United cruise as Arsenal stumble
- Auxerre in command as Lyon, Bordeaux falter
- Title hopefuls Sevilla stay on Real's heels
- ZINEDINE ZIDANE DISCUSSES HIS PICK FOR THE 2010 WORLD CUP AND HIS CAREER HIGHS AND LOWS ON CNN’S TALK ASIA
- Taiwan to delineate boundaries around islands near China within 1 year
- Taiwan Legislature blocks TTL ads for Guangzhou Asian Games
- President Obama will not change any U.S. Taiwan policy: AIT chief
- Former Taipei 101 Chairwoman admits paying ex-First Lady for a job
- The Heated Debate
- Four Taiwan fishing boats seized by Myanmar
- Iran releases ex-official on bail in mass trial
- Italian Soccer Summaries
- Leverkusen regains Bundesliga lead
- `New Moon' wolfs down $140.7M in opening weekend
- Murray beats Del Potro in 1st match at ATP finals
- AC Milan and Totti shine in Serie A
- Kramer breaks track record in 10,000m at WCup meet
- Defoe scores 5 in Tottenham's 9-1 win over Wigan
- Israeli FM: Turkey can't mediate talks with Syria
- Iraq PM ramps up attacks on Baathists before vote
- Lawyer: 9/11 defendants want platform for views
- Hundreds protest Iranian president's Brazil visit
- Yemen tribe: al-Qaeda did not kidnap Japanese man
- Palestinian nun takes step toward sainthood
- Kramer breaks track record in 10,000 at WCup meet
- Holcomb wins bobsled gold at Lake Placid
- Health care reform bill headed for Senate debate
- Jackson, Swift face off at American Music Awards
- World Cup Speedskating Results
- Venezuela to get 300 tanks, armored vehicles
- Scientist: Leak of climate e-mails appalling
- French Football Results
- Lomu makes rugby comeback in France
- Iran begins war games to protect nuclear sites
- Lawyer: 9/11 defendants want platform for views
- Lorient beats Saint-Etienne 2-0
- Nilmar double sees Villarreal beat Valladolid 3-1
- Bundesliga Leading Scorers
- Study: Scavengers big and small dwell in deep sea
- Egypt's media stoked soccer fan anger with Algeria
- Brazil beats Switzerland in beach soccer final
- Venezuela: No direct talks with Colombia on bases
- Danish Football Results
- Scientist: Leak of climate e-mails appalling
- Honduras election sets return to business as usual
- Astronaut's baby daughter born as he circles Earth
- `New Moon' wolfs down $140.7M in opening weekend
- Panathinaikos draws 1-1 with Asteras
- Exit polls: No clear winner in Romania's election
- Bishop asked Kennedy in 2007 to avoid Communion
- Azzurra wins Louis Vuitton Trophy Nice
- 3.7 magnitude quake hits Big Bear Lake in Calif.
- US investigating radiation at Three Mile Island
- Odense wins 3-1 at Brondby
- Bolt, Richards win Athlete of the Year awards
- Racette's Angelica a triumph at Met Opera
- Bolt, Richards win Athlete of the Year awards
- US military: American soldier killed in Iraq
- Crowd of 15,000 at mass for De Nigris in Mexico
- Attackers kill 2 police, couple in southern Mexico
- India's PM arrives for state visit to US
- Sevilla's Kone to miss Unirea Urziceni game
- Comedian Stephen Colbert goes bobsledding
- Bulls escape on set of film starring Cruise, Diaz
- Lethal injection creator fine with 1 drug in Ohio
- UK checks safety of 1,800 bridges after storms
- Grosso goal gives Juve 1-0 win over Udinese
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Valencia stays close to leaders with Osasuna win
- Attorney: Jackson's doctor returning to work
- Lorient beats Saint-Etienne 2-0
- ATP World Tour Finals Results
- Rebel column indoctrinates Peruvian village
- Federer rallies to beat Verdasco at ATP finals
- Federer rallies to beat Verdasco at ATP finals
- Indianapolis Colts stay undefeated
- Andre Ward leaps atop super middleweight division
- McPherson leads LPGA Tour Championship
- Dozens of asylum seekers injured in detention riot
- Monday, November 30
- Anti-crime power sought for Jamaica's military
- Bermuda dismisses ammunition case against US woman
- Indian Prime Minister to be feted by Obama
- US hero pilot jokes about marital boost in TV show
- AP reporter was caught up in Stalin family's agony
- Antiestablishment militias resurface across US
- Thousands of strange creatures found deep in ocean
- Andre Ward moves atop super middleweight division
- Better not cough: Santas press for swine flu shots
- Johnson wins 4th straight NASCAR championship
- Iraqis move to poor US state despite bad economy
- US civilian, military terrorism trials differ
- Brooks wins Pebble Beach Invitational
- Democrats in US Senate at odds over health care
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Ford 400 Results
- Sarah Palin dines with Rev. Billy Graham
- Grand Canyon to change 'unfair' permit system
- Rhodes Scholars named for 2010
- Swimmers, poets among 2010 Rhodes Scholars from US
- Officials: US nuke plant radiation not significant
- Flamengo misses chances to move into top spot
- San Luis has an upset win over Toluca, Santos wins
- Caribbean news briefs
- New Zealand top order could decide series
- 'New Moon' wolfs down $140.7M in opening weekend
- Survivors recount China mine disaster; 104 dead
- Garnett's jumper gives Celtics OT win over Knicks
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Sting warns of hydroelectric project in Amazon
- Chinese defense chief affirms alliance with NKorea
- Colts beat Ravens 17-15 to go to 10-0
- General: Canada halted prison moves more than once
- Search on for Indonesian ferry accident survivors
- Lady Gaga rocks the American Music Awards
- MLS would like Montreal to become 19th team
- Michael Jackson wins big at AMAs
- Michael Jackson wins 4 at AMAs; Swift top artist
- Asia stocks mixed as figures on US economy awaited
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Michael Jackson wins 4 at American Music Awards
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Taiwanese medical mission begins 2-week free health service in India
- Khmer Rouge prison chief anxious as trial wraps up
- Official: Teen killed by NY police shot 11 times
- 4 Taiwan fishing vessels detained by Myanmar
- Foreign exchange rates
- Winners at the American Music Awards
- Major League Soccer
- Disney takes 'High School Musical' to China
- Palin dines, prays with Rev. Billy Graham
- Real Salt Lake beats LA on penalties for MLS Cup
- Oil rises above $78 amid Iranian war games
- Zimbabwe women, receiving rights award, speak out
- Analysis: Dems' majority in Congress in name only
- Chinese dissident Huang Qi sentenced to 3 years
- Major League Soccer Cup Winners
- AP suspends coverage of Australian cricket, again
- Miners' families want answers in China mine blast
- Singapore consumer prices fall for seventh month
- Thai economy expands 1.3 percent in Q3
- Real Salt Lake beats LA on penalties for MLS Cup
- US sailor cleared of assaulting Sydney prostitute
- 8 women set out to ski to South Pole
- Barcelona title in danger against Inter Milan
- Australian blames Scientology for brother's death
- Stamkos' tip-in gives Tampa Bay 4-3 OT win
- Partial results show runoff in Romania
- Beckham promises to return to MLS, buy club
- More than 1,000 protest China relocation
- Iran prez seeks new legitimacy in visit to Brazil
- Cuba film institute founder looks back on 50 years
- Trial for Khmer Rouge prison chief concludes
- China's Haitong Securities to buy Hong Kong broker
- Helicopter crashes in SKorea, killing 3 people
- Formerly conjoined twins leave intensive care
- Detained Taiwanese boats estimated to have reached Myanmar port
- Vice premier touts Taiwan's advantages as heartland of Chinese culture
- Romania: President, rival in runoff election
- Man slashed by kangaroo while trying to rescue dog
- OSCE: Progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia talks
- Gibbs recalled by South Africa as cover for Kallis
- 4 men due in London court on terrorism charges
- Afghan government says 3 Afghan soldiers killed
- Incinerator plans on hold after protests in China
- French ship Russia wants docks in St.Petersburg
- China shares rise on hopes for government support
- Euro up to $1.4980 in European morning trade
- Rebels kill 5 soldiers in northeast India
- Sizing up the Kennedy dynasty's next generation
- FBI wants public's help in civil rights killings
- China slams US report warning of spying by Beijing
- New olive planting method prompts California boom
- Cyprus church sues Turkey over occupied north
- Taiwan jobless rate drops in October
- Astronauts get set for spacewalk No. 3
- Philippine police search for US murder suspect
- Cyprus begins swine flu vaccination program
- Attorney: Jackson's doctor returning to work
- Malaysia implants Borneo orangutans with trackers
- UK prime minister calls for Chinese investment
- Romania's president, rival in runoff election
- Bio-fuel growth raises concerns about forests
- 4 US service members died in Afghan attacks
- Heritage Oil to sell Ugandan fields to Italy's Eni
- ICC anti-corruption unit to monitor U-19 World Cup
- Chinese critic on quake response gets 3 years
- Government plans to invest NT$8.1 billion in TIMC
- 4 US service members die in Afghan attacks
- Potenza president, others arrested in probe
- French ship Russia wants to buy in St Petersburg
- Gossau bans player linked to match-fixing scandal
- Share prices close flat on local course
- Egypt: 1 ton of explosives seized near Gaza border
- The shameful case of Caster Semenya
- Warming's impacts sped up, worsened since Kyoto
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Nearly 80 percent of high-tech companies in recovery: poll
- Phelps looking ahead to better times in 2010
- Weekend Sports in Brief
- Philippine army says 21 people killed in south
- Palermo fires coach Walter Zenga
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Kinmen, Matsu waters to be delineated: interior minister
- Henry considered quitting international football
- Residents return to N. England homes after flood
- Government offers grants to promote Hakka dialect learning
- Germany warns fellow EU gov'ts against GM jobs aid
- NATO pushing for more allied forces in Afghanistan
- ATP Rankings
- US transgender murderer makes electrolysis request
- WTA Tour Rankings
- JP Morgan names new China CEO
- Program to help truckers attracts drug smugglers
- 21 Filipinos killed on way to file election papers
- Medical marijuana finds social outlet in Ore. cafe
- Poll shows Taiwanese employees work average 6.7 hours per day
- Gunfire at home of US teachers in Indonesia's Aceh
- Germany's Merck will expand R&D in China
- Spain tries to wean itself from construction
- Rosberg to drive for Mercedes
- U2 to headline UK's Glastonbury music festival
- World markets rally as gold hits new record high
- October exports increase, jobless rate dips
- Hong Kong bans ex-CLSA banker from finance jobs
- Trial of Khmer Rouge prison chief in final stage
- Oil rises above $78 amid Iranian war games
- Malaysian carmaker Proton posts quarterly profit
- Arsenal seeks to respond from surprise loss
- NATO chief urges more allied forces in Afghanistan
- Woman found 25 hours after Indonesia ferry sank
- Stock futures point to higher opening
- Astronaut suit problem delays spacewalk No. 3
- Sri Lanka president calls for early election
- Home sales likely rose again in October
- Pakistan's army attacks militants in northwest
- EU urges US, China to deliver carbon targets
- Inter Milan at Barca in key Champions League match
- Michael Jackson 'Opus' book offers rare images
- Iran says shift to euro netted $5B gain
- Arsenal seeks to respond to surprise loss
- UK's Thatcher sweeps back to Downing Street
- Spain tries to wean itself from construction
- U.S. will not change policy toward Taiwan: AIT chair
- Kangaroo tries to drown dog, attacks owner
- Iraq parliament debates election law deadlock
- Fiorentina win would eliminate Liverpool
- Minister: Israel wants better ties with Turkey
- Christmas kissing: On the cheek to avoid swine flu
- International Court to start second trial
- EADS execs on trial for alleged insider trading
- Iran prez seeks new legitimacy in visit to Brazil
- Brazil wins volleyball Grand Champions Cup
- Austrian minister calls for sanctions over scandal
- Rangers, Stuttgart meet in must-win contest
- British Council Taipei to hold expo on international education exchange
- Tyson Foods loses money in 4th quarter on charge
- China's top IT official visits Taiwan for a cross-strait forum
- Israel, Hamas close to swap deal for Schalit
- EU: Nearly half of unemployed out of work a year
- 4 US service members die in Afghan attacks
- Schumer: Dems ready to go-it-alone on health care
- Astronauts take spacewalk No. 3 after suit snag
- U.S. beef controversy 'phony issue': AIT chief
- Italian cyclist Da Ros banned for 20 years
- Pirates free hijacked ship bound for Somali port
- Fox CEO wants US to join France on Internet piracy
- Big Bang atom smasher sends beams in 2 directions
- IMF chief: Global economy still fragile
- Hungary central bank cuts key rate to 6.5 percent
- Serbia opens military base near Kosovo
- Man robbed of US$2 million in broad daylight
- Thai court charges banking scandal suspect Saxena
- Kuwait targets $8.7B in projects through April
- Bubka backs Ukraine to meet Euro 2012 demands
- Campbell Soup earnings rise as expenses fall
- Military plane crashes in Italy, 4 feared dead
- Attack on election convoy kills 21 Filipinos
- Army asks Palin not to give speech at book signing
- FIFA announces global fan parks for 2010 World Cup
- International Criminal Court to start second trial
- Afghan provinces get millions to reduce poppies
- Oldest Mt. Everest climber celebrates recognition
- Cadbury shares rise on report of Nestle interest
- AP Sportlight
- Liverpool hoping to remain in Champions League
- Iranian official in fake degree scandal dies
- Review: Tucker Gala lures opera stars old and new
- Deutsche Telekom chief expects job cuts
- China activist who spoke out on quake gets 3 years
- British man fighting extradition in KBR bribe case
- Israel, Hamas close to prisoner swap deal
- Indonesia president: Drop graft-officials' charges
- More hate crimes reported in US
- Stocks climb in early trading as dollar weakens
- Iraqi lawmakers amend election law; Sunnis angry
- France shows off cutting-edge navy ship in Russia
- Charlie Chaplin's last home to become a museum
- Alkmaar looks for 1st CL win against Olympiakos
- Polish court: HIV-positive police officers allowed
- Top Democrat vows to push through new health care
- China tells banks to control lending
- Kroenke moves closer to Arsenal takeover threshold
- Indonesia president: Drop graft officials' charges
- France's Maxime Mermoz withdraws from NZ test
- Germany: no subsidy race for GM jobs
- Camus' children torn over Pantheon transfer bid
- Italian military plane crashes, at least 4 dead
- October home sales rise 10.1 pct from September
- Blast at Russian arsenal kills 8 during cleanup
- Stocks climb on report showing jump in home sales
- Dutch vaccinate 830,000 kids against swine flu
- Rubin hoping to advance with win over Dynamo Kiev
- Big Bang atom smasher sends beams in 2 directions
- World markets rally as gold strikes new high
- Report: Russian billionaire buys Hitler's car
- India test-fires medium-range missile
- McKellen, Weisz win at London theater awards
- Fabregas dismisses latest talk of Barcelona move
- Slight rise in construction cost of London Games
- McKellen, Weisz win at London theater awards
- Italian military plane crashes, 5 dead
- London police settle with slain Brazilian's family
- Obama calls security meeting on Afghanistan
- Israel has history of uneven prisoner swap deals
- CEO of Germany's MAN SE resigns
- CNA daybook for Nov. 24, 2009
- Dollar decline continues as stocks jump
- No change on U.S. Taiwan policy
- Filipinos killed on way to file election papers
- IEA is autiously optimistic' about Copenhagen summit
- Taiwan to curb China investment
- MOI to delineate boundaries around Kinmen and Matsu
- Legislature blocks TTL ads for Guangzhou Asian Games
- Government plans to invest NT$8.1 billion in TIMC: MOEA
- Diana Chen admits payments to Wu Shu-jen for job: report
- Detained boats reach Myanmar
- Free health in India
- Taiwan exports up
- End of an era for Fokker aircraft in Taiwan
- Government offers grants to promote Hakka dialect learning
- Nearly 80 percent of high-tech companies in recovery: poll
- Senators seek changes on U.S. health care bill
- Clean-up underway in Britain after floods
- Chinese dissident sentenced to 3 years
- Furious survivor says Indonesian ferry overloaded
- Miners' families want answers in China mine blast
- The real reason Iran can't be trusted
- U.S.-Taiwan beef flap is not 'phony issue'
- Reporter was caught up in Stalin family's agony
- Botswana tries spicy solution to keep elephants at bay
- Taiwan's dwindling birth rate causes concern
- Michael Jackson wins 4 at American Music Awards
- Disney is creating 'High School Musical' in the East
- 'New Moon' got US$140.7m in opening week
- Australian blames Church of Scientology for kin's death
- Creatures found deep in ocean
- U.S. hero pilot jokes about marital boost in TV show
- Bulls at Cruise's film set hurts 2
- Banderas plans hotel at vineyard in Spain
- Getting home for the holidays will cost more soon
- Brown to call for stronger trade links with China, India
- Boston Scientific to close plant, send 1,400 jobs to Costa Rica
- IRS gets secret account data from 14,700 Americans
- Spanish bank may boost stake in China Citic: report
- British Airways warns cabin crew over strike, says report
- 2 foreign funds compete to buy SKorea builder
- Winners of 'Howard Passport Lucky Draw' get their prizes
- Every road leads to Caesar Park
- Regent Taipei introduces online tree lighting activities to mark Xmas
- Far Eastern presents Taiwan turkey feast
- Silver Spirit's inaugural voyage to kick off on Dec. 23
- Asian stocks, Europe futures gain on economy
- Taiwan share prices close little changed
- Euro rebounds in Asian tradez
- Oil prices move above US$78 in Asian trade
- Milan and Juve win to keep hold of Inter's coat-tails
- Kiessling strike puts Leverkusen back on top
- Barca wary of exit as Eto'o comes home
- Kristy McPherson seizes LPGA clubhouse lead, Shin one back
- Real Salt Lake down Beckham and Galaxy for MLS Cup crown
- Women's judo pioneer Kanokogi dies
- Schumacher unlikely to join Mercedes: spokesman
- Home hero Murray makes winning start at Tour Finals
- Virtue, Moir nab Skate Canada ice dance crown
- Bolt and Richards named athletes of the year
- No change on U.S. Taiwan policy
- Filipinos killed on way to file election papers
- IEA is 'cautiously optimistic' about Copenhagen summit
- Taiwan to curb China investment
- MOI to delineate boundaries around Kinmen and Matsu
- Legislature blocks TTL ads for Guangzhou Asian Games
- Government plans to invest NT$8.1 billion in TIMC: MOEA
- Diana Chen admits payments to Wu Shu-jen for job: report
- Detained boats reach Myanmar
- Free health in India
- Taiwan exports up
- End of an era for Fokker aircraft in Taiwan
- Government offers grants to promote Hakka dialect learning
- Nearly 80 percent of high-tech companies in recovery: poll
- Senators seek changes on U.S. health care bill
- Clean-up underway in Britain after floods
- Chinese dissident sentenced to 3 years
- Furious survivor says Indonesian ferry overloaded
- Miners' families want answers in China mine blast
- The real reason Iran can't be trusted
- U.S.-Taiwan beef flap is not 'phony issue'
- Reporter was caught up in Stalin family's agony
- Botswana tries spicy solution to keep elephants at bay
- Taiwan's dwindling birth rate causes concern
- Michael Jackson wins 4 at American Music Awards
- Disney is creating 'High School Musical' in the East
- 'New Moon' got US$140.7m in opening week
- Australian blames Church of Scientology for kin's death
- Creatures found deep in ocean
- U.S. hero pilot jokes about marital boost in TV show
- Bulls at Cruise's film set hurts 2
- Banderas plans hotel at vineyard in Spain
- Getting home for the holidays will cost more soon
- Brown to call for stronger trade links with China, India
- Boston Scientific to close plant, send 1,400 jobs to Costa Rica
- IRS gets secret account data from 14,700 Americans
- Spanish bank may boost stake in China Citic: report
- British Airways warns cabin crew over strike, says report
- 2 foreign funds compete to buy SKorea builder
- Winners of 'Howard Passport Lucky Draw' get their prizes
- Every road leads to Caesar Park
- Regent Taipei introduces online tree lighting activities to mark Xmas
- Far Eastern presents Taiwan turkey feast
- Silver Spirit's inaugural voyage to kick off on Dec. 23
- Asian stocks, Europe futures gain on economy
- Taiwan share prices close little changed
- Euro rebounds in Asian tradez
- Oil prices move above US$78 in Asian trade
- Milan and Juve win to keep hold of Inter's coat-tails
- Kiessling strike puts Leverkusen back on top
- Barca wary of exit as Eto'o comes home
- Kristy McPherson seizes LPGA clubhouse lead, Shin one back
- Real Salt Lake down Beckham and Galaxy for MLS Cup crown
- Women's judo pioneer Kanokogi dies
- Schumacher unlikely to join Mercedes: spokesman
- Home hero Murray makes winning start at Tour Finals
- Virtue, Moir nab Skate Canada ice dance crown
- Bolt and Richards named athletes of the year
- 4 UK lawmakers could face charges over expenses
- Government can assist small industries with cloud computing: ITRI
- 2 nuclear plants safe despite proximity to growing fault line: Taiwan
- Taiwan ex-First Lady and children plead guilty to perjury
- Vote buying rampant in final 10 days of Taiwan local election campaign
- Nigerian president admitted to Saudi hospital
- 300 workers at Guyana bauxite plant go on strike
- US details assets seized from Fla. lawyer
- Amended Iraqi election law still angers Sunnis
- Three Mile Island radiation caused by pipe cutting
- Servat: NZ won't underestimate France again
- Feds: 'Strong association' with drywall, corrosion
- Official: China mine that exploded was too crowded
- Attorney: Gosselin divorce could be finalized soon
- Air France-KLM uses some biofuel in Dutch flight
- Feds find association between drywall, corrosion
- Aid group: 2 French staffers abducted in Africa
- McDonald's makes its logo more 'green' in Europe
- Analyst predicts small auto sales comeback in 2010
- Jackson's doctor returns to work at US clinic
- Wigan players offer ticket refund after 9-1 loss
- Cyprus church sues Turkey over occupied north
- Clinton says Iraqi election might be delayed
- FIFA calls emergency meeting to discuss playoffs
- Iran bans paper for running photo of Baha'i temple
- Weak dollar, home sales data carry stocks higher
- UK's Thatcher sweeps back to 10 Downing Street
- Winfrey to interview widow of Ted Kennedy
- Former aide to Duchess of York escapes from prison
- Canadian woman loses benefits over Facebook photo
- Rafael Nadal again loses to Robin Soderling
- Medvedev: No return to electing Russian governors
- Phone call causes bomb scare on Algerian flight
- Jackson's doctor returns to work at Houston clinic
- Embassy: Japanese man released by Yemeni captors
- Norway axes American speedskating coach
- Man pleads not guilty in ESPN reporter videos case
- Norway axes American speedskating coach
- Israel raises interest rate, reflecting growth
- Singh warns against early exit from Afghanistan
- Guardiola says Messi will be game-time decision
- UK begins inquiry on Iraq war
- Brazil: World should engage, not isolate Iran
- Bill T. Jones _ the man behind Broadway's 'Fela!'
- Oct. sales gains lift hopes for US housing market
- 1 dead after fire on Turkish ship off Brazil coast
- Turkey, Israel reaffirm commitment to friendship
- Google scoops up display ad specialist Teracent
- Holiday markets open in Berlin
- CO2 curve ticks upward as key climate talks loom
- UK hostage's remains identified in Lebanon
- Guardiola says Messi will be game-time decision
- GlaxoSmithKline pulls application for new drug use
- Governor faces 37 charges on state ethics laws
- Peet's raises offer for Diedrich to $265M
- Embassy: Japanese man released by Yemeni captors
- Canada woman to fight insurance co. over Facebook
- Mom: Son in coma heard everything for 23 years
- Greece: NBG's Q3 profit down 25 pct
- Canada's CGX to drill for oil, gas in Guyana
- Bombings, shooting kill 12 around Afghanistan
- Jordan's king dissolves parliament
- UK hostage's remains identified in Lebanon
- Germans restore 1936 high jump record
- Guardiola says Messi's injury status is uncertain
- GM sues over millions spent on steering repairs
- Israel, Hamas near swap of prisoners for soldier
- Pipe-cutting led to radiation at US nuke plant
- Palin limits crowd interaction at Fort Bragg
- GM wants gov'ts to help pay $4.9 bn restructuring
- Brazil: World must engage, not isolate Iran
- Indian PM says US, India to sign climate memo
- Argentina's president urges Middle East peace
- Governor faces 37 state ethics charges
- Israel, Hamas near swap of prisoners for soldier
- Bomb riddle tougher in Afghanistan
- Henry considered quitting international football
- Alleged Hawaii spy found competent to stand trial
- AP sources: New charges in Somali terror case
- $75M verdict unsealed in Prempro-cancer case
- Obama: US economy has 'core strengths'
- Japanese engineer released by Yemeni tribesmen
- Jordan's king dissolves parliament
- Oil edges higher on weak dollar
- Big Bang atom smasher records first proton hits
- Trying last-ditch lung bypass for worst swine flu
- TV: Israel proposing 10-month settlement freeze
- Man pleads guilty to fraud scheme against Haitians
- Weak dollar, home sales data carry stocks higher
- HP's profit up 14 pct despite sales drop
- Fitch lowers Mexico's credit rating
- Students stage hunger strike in Venezuela
- Charges against 8 in missing Somali case unsealed
- 66 Haitians charged with stealing trees in DomRep
- Alleged Hawaii spy found competent to stand trial
- English Football Results
- UN concerned at how Tamils are being returned
- Jackson's doctor returns to his Houston clinic
- Venezuelan government takes over farms
- Mexico gets shipment of 865,000 swine flu vaccines
- AP Enterprise: Bullet tears open Somali boy's face
- Chief guilty of 3 counts in Parker-Broderick case
- Citi upgrades global 2010 economic growth forecast
- HP's profit up 14 pct despite sales drop
- UN pushes electricity, fuels lack in climate talks
- Belgian says he was alert but mute for 23 years
- Gold touches new high of $1,174 as dollar weakens
- Ruling delayed for Filipino jailed in spy case
- Sarah Palin's book tour hits Fort Bragg
- `New Moon' rises to blockbuster with $142.8M
- Charges unsealed in missing Somalis terror probe
- 21 killed in election massacre in the Philippines
- Inability to compromise may delay Iraqi election
- Pakistan wins toss, bowls in 1st test
- Judge clears $583,000 Pontiac Silverdome sale
- UN concerned at how Tamils are being returned
- UN pushes electricity, fuels lack in climate talks
- A soggy 'Starry Messenger' sinks off-Broadway
- Nordqvist wins LPGA Tour Championship
- Chicago boxer dies after bout in Philadelphia
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Little Richard asks fans for prayers after surgery
- ATP World Tour Schedule-Winners
- UN chief warns of increasing Darfur threats
- US man sentenced to 14 years in mosque firebomb
- Man arrested in anti-aircraft missile plot
- US to present emissions target in Copenhagen
- Ruling delayed for Filipino jailed in spy case
- Iran prez offers little hope on US hikers' release
- Djokovic rallies to beat Davydenko in ATP finals
- UN chief warns of increasing Darfur threats
- US mounts massive recall of Canadian-made cribs
- Tuesday, December 1
- Nintendo's Mario endures even as games come and go
- Real estate agents see return of foreign buyers
- US spammer gets 4 years in stock fraud scheme
- Newspaper circulation may be worse than it looks
- NFL, union approve about half team neurologists
- Hundreds mourn US boy allegedly slain by father
- Icahn outbids Penn to open Fontainebleau auction
- Indian PM says Pakistan must reject terrorism
- UK group: 3/4 of young black men on DNA database
- American 2nd-tier league dubs itself the NASL
- Oklahoma Capitol cleared after scare at checkpoint
- Indian PM says Pakistan must reject terror
- 24 killed in election massacre in the Philippines
- Antigua seeks stricter laws to ban Stanford repeat
- Obama could lock in Afghanistan decision Monday
- Mexican police find dead American in Tijuana home
- Calif. man jailed after housing homeless on ranch
- Teacher nearly dies, DomRep cops question girl, 11
- Hundreds protest trash incinerator plans in China
- Man arrested in anti-aircraft missile plot
- ABC: Lambert's performance draws 1,500 complaints
- Fort Hood suspect may seek insanity defense
- New Zealand reaches 75-2 at lunch, 1st day
- NZ reaches 75-2 at lunch on day 1, 1st test
- Fitch lowers Mexico's credit rating on oil decline
- New Zealand-Pakistan scoreboard
- LPGA Tour Statistics
- Not guilty plea in alleged honor killing in US
- Lawmaker defends US Rep Kennedy in Communion flap
- Court drops case in nude photo shoot at NYC museum
- Obama takes his leave a bit early, then returns
- Atty: Fort Hood suspect may use insanity defense
- CONCACAF endorses US bid to host World Cup
- Ex-Marine arraigned in 'Cathouse' star's killing
- Govt issues record recall of more than 2M cribs
- Germans restore 1936 high jump record
- Taiwan shares open higher
- 2 men charged in US triple slaying
- Officials: NYC cops did right thing in subway stab
- China activist who spoke out on quake gets 3 years
- China planning agency OKs Shanghai Disney project
- Cadbury shares rise on report of Nestle interest
- AP source: Palin book sells big in first week
- Britain wins 5 International Emmys
- China Eastern Airlines teams up with Alibaba
- Former Thai Prime Minister Samak Sundaravej dies
- Venezuela: 2 businessmen charged over bank case
- Britain wins 5 International Emmys; 1st for Brazil
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- NZ 171-3 at tea, 1st day, 1st test vs. Pakistan
- Lawmaker defends Rep Kennedy in Communion flap
- China to send two pandas to Australia
- Icebergs head from Antarctica for New Zealand
- US issues record 2.1M recall for dropside cribs
- NZ 171-3 at lunch on day 1, 1st test
- India bats first in 2nd test against Sri Lanka
- Overnight star Susan Boyle focus of TV special
- Newmont's Indonesia venture stake to go for $494M
- Honduran leader: US weakened anti-coup movement
- Embattled Mexican mayor sent family to live in US
- SKorea pledges to double aid to Africa
- Former Thai Prime Minister Samak Sundaravej dies
- Renowned Chinese translator Yang Xianyi dies
- Spurs stop Bucks' win streak behind Duncan
- Foreign exchange rates
- Crosby's goal in OT lifts Penguins over Panthers
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Asia markets lower amid China warning to banks
- Official: US woman killed by gunshot in Mexico
- White House braces for tough sell on Afghan policy
- Oil hovers below $78 as traders eye dollar, demand
- Strong banks, weak credit: US rethinks bailout
- International Criminal Court to start second trial
- Economic recovery likely not quite that energetic
- Taiwan firm launches world's first color e-book for children
- Philippines readies arrests after 24 killed
- Opposition debate Australian carbon reduction laws
- Titans beat Texas 20-17
- SKorean trade chief urges US to move on agreement
- 'Day of Outrage' takes stand against violence
- Obama to honor Indian PM with state visit
- Philippines declares emergency after 24 killed
- Trial of Khmer Rouge prison chief in final stage
- HP profit jumps on cost cuts, new market expansion
- Key scientist says politics behind stolen e-mails
- India vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- India 131-0 at lunch on 1st day of 1st test
- New Zealand 276-6 at stumps, 1st day
- Sehwag, Gambhir give India strong start
- US woman killed by gunshot in Mexican border city
- NZ reaches 276-6 at stumps on day 1 of 1st test
- India 131-0 at lunch on 1st day of 2nd test
- India's test-fire of medium-range missile fails
- China executes 2 for role in tainted milk scandal
- Brazil's president urges West to work with Iran
- Singapore tourism falls slightly in October
- Philippines declares emergency after 24 killed
- Israeli aircraft strike arms operations in Gaza
- Japan shares fall to fresh 4-month low
- Australian bidders promote World Cup bid in Asia
- Malaysia Chinese party plans elections to end feud
- UK begins inquiry on Iraq war, Blair may testify
- Official: Pakistan kills 18 militants
- Mass animal sacrifice festival begins in Nepal
- China shares fall on economic policy uncertainty
- Bomb in water truck kills 3 in Afghanistan
- Pakistani troops kill 18 Islamist militants
- Astronauts rest up after 3 spacewalks
- Yemen conflict inflaming Saudi-Iranian rivalry
- 2 police officers killed in Russia's Caucasus
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- South Korea pledges to double aid to Africa
- US governor's impeachment hearings begin
- Share prices close marginally higher on local bourse
- Amnesty: Tajiks not acting over domestic violence
- Asia markets lower amid China warning to banks
- Euro falls to $1.4902 in European morning trade
- India 307-1 at tea on 1st day of 2nd test
- Britain's Lloyds Bank reveals cash call
- EU drops Qualcomm antitrust probe
- Financial regulator to examine ChinaTrust deal closely
- COA launches program to buy oranges
- 11 more Philippine victims found; death toll to 35
- Big Bang atom smasher starts speeding proton beams
- Atlanta cops, shaken community try to make amends
- NYC police promote head of 9/11 trial security
- Pro-Kremlin group slams Uzbek war memorial removal
- Oil slips to near $77 amid mixed demand signals
- Afghanistan announcement expected next week
- Google documents Iraqi treasures
- Iran said ready for uranium exchange on its soil
- Sehwag and Gambhir centuries lead India to 307-1
- Spanish police arrest 36 suspected ETA supporters
- Denmark's climate minister to head climate summit
- Sri Lankan navy seizes 100 illegal migrants
- UN: HIV outbreak peaked in 1996
- Jauzion and Ouedraogo back to face NZ
- British panel begins inquiry on Iraq war
- GM's Reilly: German Opel plant to remain important
- Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at US zoo
- Space agencies argue over delayed launch
- German business optimism rises again in November
- NATO holds talks on global missions
- British panel begins inquiry on Iraq war
- Taiwan's cloud computing market to reach NT$6.21 billion in 2010
- International Criminal Court opens second trial
- Juventus hoping to advance with win at Bordeaux
- 11 more Philippine victims found; death toll to 46
- Big Bang atom smasher starts speeding proton beams
- Ex-spy, submarines, Dubai co. part of US lawsuit
- Beheaded bodies found in Russia's Caucasus
- Russian police officer detained over fatal beating
- Bomb explodes outside Greek anarchist club
- GM to present Opel plan to unions this week
- Nokia to ax 220 R&D jobs in Japan
- Mauer near-unanimous pick as American League MVP
- Taiwan to set up trade offices in Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia
- Netanyahu: Prisoner swap not a done deal
- Walesa takes Poland's president to court
- Lloyds Bank record cash call offers big discount
- No surprises in Obama's visit to China: top U.S. envoy
- Novartis: 1st US plant for cell-based flu vaccine
- Force India tries Di Resta, Hildebrand for F1 role
- German business optimism rises again in November
- Gruner + Jahr sells Russia ops to Springer
- Astana cycling team on the brink after new demands
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- EU: climate deal hinges on US, China
- U.S. briefing on Obama's China visit comprehensive: Ma
- Opposition backs Australian carbon reduction bill
- Banks weigh on world markets after China warning
- Philippines declares emergency after 46 killed
- GM to present Opel plan to unions on Wed
- Astana cycling team on the brink after new demands
- Google documents Iraqi museum treasures
- UK mortgage lending recovering slowly
- India 417-2 at stumps on 1st day of 2nd test
- UK regulator fines Nomura over inadequate controls
- Thai Cabinet invokes security law ahead of protest
- Iraq election law faces second veto
- Vitaly Mutko resigns as Russian football president
- Bomb kills 6 family members in eastern Afghanistan
- Ailing Japan Airlines to receive emergency loans
- Oil slips towards $77 as markets await data
- 2 warlords plead innocent in Congo massacre trial
- Sudanese woman praised for fighting pants law
- India probe blames mosque attack on Hindu leaders
- Sri Lankan opposition party to support war hero
- Denmark climate minister nominated for EU post
- Official: Iraq faces election delay
- China moves to protect pandas from swine flu
- A year later, scale of UK bank bailout revealed
- Bayern must win to have a hope of advancing
- BMO Financial to buy Diners Club N. American ops
- India reaches 417-2 in 2nd test against Sri Lanka
- Stock futures little changed ahead of open
- Netanyahu: Prisoner swap not a done deal
- Prostitute in Berlusconi scandal writes book
- Monday's Sports in Brief
- China, EU to discuss protectionism, climate change
- Long prison term sought for Khmer Rouge jail chief
- Medvedev orders probe into lawyer's prison death
- DPP demands U.S. clarification on Taiwan policy
- Swedish hand ball referee pondered quitting
- Iran frees activist on bail in mass trial
- Heinz 2Q profit falls, but sales improve
- SAfrican recession ends with 3rd quarter growth
- Ronaldo returns as Real Madrid plays Zurich
- Chinese official makes pitch for closer industrial cooperation
- UK to hold public inquiry into alleged Iraq abuse
- GlaxoSmithKline pulls swine flu vaccines in Canada
- Pakistani officials: 5 army officers detained
- Google documents Iraqi museum treasures
- Daimler signs Russia truck deals with Kamaz
- EU antitrust raid on Czech power firm
- UNAIDS: Sex main cause for HIV spreading in China
- Milan can advance in Europe by beating Marseille
- Britain says World Cup fans at risk of carjacking
- Human Rights Watch urges gay protection in Serbia
- EU: US should spell out long-term climate goal
- China executes 2 for role in tainted milk scandal
- Prostitute linked to Berlusconi feels threatened
- 60 years of White House meals for India
- Chelsea, Porto target top spot in group
- Iran said ready for uranium exchange on its soil
- Opposition backs Australian carbon reduction bill
- GlaxoSmithKline pulls swine flu vaccines in Canada
- Estonia reports first swine flu death
- Wales bring in Peel at scrumhalf for Australia
- Icebergs head from Antarctica for New Zealand
- CSKA needs Wolfsburg win to stay in Champs League
- Arms dealer pleads guilty in US smuggling case
- 6.8-magnitude underwater quake off Tonga
- Salt power generator unveiled in Norway
- Lu sets 2 world records at weightlifting worlds
- US economy's rebound not as strong as expected
- Medtronic 2Q profit rises 59 percent on sales
- Top US diplomat on Taiwan chides China on missiles
- Swedish ref pondered quitting over handball furor
- Citigroup sells Diners Club N. American ops
- Afghan AG's office says 15 ministers being probed
- White House: Obama Afghan decision 'within days'
- Taiwan constructive in carbon emission reduction: president
- Palin heads to US town that feted her in 2008
- Prostitute claims Berlusconi offered help with inn
- Bank of England keeps options open for recovery
- Medvedev orders probe into lawyer's prison death
- Lebanese Shiite cleric undergoes medical procedure
- 200,000 animals to be sacrificed at Nepal festival
- European stocks steady despite US growth downgrade
- First US plant for cell-based flu vaccines opened
- New dad-in-space: Focusing on shuttle job easy
- Germany ups Afghan aid
- Taipower assures safety of nuclear power plants near Taipei Basin
- Human Rights Watch urges gay protection in Serbia
- Slovenian arrested for match-fixing in Germany
- Richards resigns from England's WCup bid board
- Sexton picked ahead of O'Gara to face South Africa
- AP Sportlight
- US home prices rise for 4th month in a row
- Barnes & Noble reports 2Q loss, cuts guidance
- Spanish police arrest 34 suspected ETA supporters
- Report: `Cathouse' star stabbed, slashed, shot
- Obama welcomes Indian PM at start of state visit
- Kia Motors launches luxury Cadenza sedan
- Spain goes public with lawmakers moonlighting
- British tourist killed in Israeli helicopter crash
- Ex-first family members plead guilty in perjury trial
- Iraq elections face delay
- Report of slowing GDP hits stocks in early trading
- US Airways defers delivery of 54 aircraft
- Russian key interest rate cut half point to 9 pct
- France's Jauzion, Ouedraogo back to face NZ
- NYC boy missing for 11 days lived in subways
- Report of slowing GDP hits stocks in early trading
- Finland's jobless rate hits 8.2 pct in Oct
- Bangladesh begins trial of mutineers
- Debt turning US shoppers into Scrooges
- Consumer confidence improves slightly in November
- Fashion goes boring to survive downturn
- The silver lining in Thierry Henry's handball
- Jennifer Hudson to headline state dinner
- Consumer confidence improves slightly in November
- US growth downgrade weighs on world markets
- Small batch of swine flu vaccines pulled in Canada
- Thursday night live? Lawmakers eye TV prime time
- Briatore asks court to overturn suspension
- Belgian expert looks at other questionable comas
- Foreign investors highly interested in Taiwan's online game firms
- Life-long learning center opened for elderly
- Denmark to send UN peacekeepers to Lebanon
- Reports on consumer confidence, GDP tug at stocks
- Taiwan holds 10-year lead over China in R&D: tycoon
- Serb court confirms sentences of PM's killers
- Villa's Shorey to join Nottingham Forest on loan
- Diplomats: Big powers prepare Iran resolution
- Furry felons rob SAfrican tourists, steal food
- 6.8-magnitude quake rattles Tonga
- Crude prices near $76 on stronger dollar
- U.S. will continue arm sales to Taiwan: U.S. official
- President Ma praises briefing by Obama envoy Burghardt
- Wu Shu-jen and her children, son-in-law plead guilty to perjury
- Philippines under emergency rule after 46 killed
- U.S. President Barack Obama's Afghan strategy decision 'within days'
- Vote buying rampant in final 10 days of local election campaign
- Gov't can assist small industries with cloud computing, says ITRI
- 2 nuclear plants safe despite proximity to growing fault line: Taipower
- Financial regulator to examine ChinaTrust deal closely
- Century Contemporary Dance Company dancing all the way to Tokyo
- Green Cross foresees conflicts over clean water scarcity
- Chinese official makes pitch for closer industrial cooperation
- Taiwan constructive in carbon emission reduction: president
- Trade offices in Myanmar, Laos
- U.S Taiwan policy
- Obama to finalize plan to send 34,000 troops to Afghanistan
- NTCH prepares three year-ending shows for New Year
- Obama to honor Indian PM with state visit
- Newspaper circulation may be worse than it looks
- Bomb in water truck kills three
- China executes 2 for role in tainted milk scandal
- 11 more Philippine victims found: report
- The rise of Mexico's La Familia, a narco-evangelist cartel
- Coal-burning China invests in methane capture
- Winfrey's push toward finale won't be small nor the end
- Google documents Iraqi treasures
- Overnight star Boyle focus of TV special
- In Brief
- Better not cough: Santas press for swine flu shots
- Rain hopes for a shower of 'Ninja' stardom
- Britain tops Emmy awards list, Brazil gets first: report
- Executives on trial in Airbus insider trading probe
- U.S. gov't lauds China for boosting toy safety standards
- China planning agency OKs Shanghai Disney project
- Eastern Airlines teams up with Alibaba
- Namibia's dwindling diamonds make way for uranium boom
- HP quarterly net profit up 14 percent
- Germany's 'Robin Hood banker' gets suspended sentence
- China backs writers in fight against Google books, reports state media
- Hitachi builds rail car plant in Britain
- ndia's Tata
- Risky lending
- FET's creations garnering a lot of bouquets at HK show
- Silks Palace presents imperial Qing Dynasty dishes for your enjoyment
- SIA, Tourism New Zealand ink joint marketing agreement
- Young talent recognized in global photography competition
- Experience true chocolate treat at Regent Taipei
- Taiwan shares close up 0.36 percent
- Wall Street surges to open week on Monday
- U.S. dollar eases slightly in thin trade in Asia
- Oil mixed in Asian trade
- Asia stock markets lower amid China warning to banks
- Wine, dine and be entertained at Yosemite National Park
- Nordvist closes season with win, Ochoa player of year
- Revenge on the line in Milan
- Armstrong's RadioShack team finalized
- Defending champ Djokovic downs Davydenko again
- Nadal needs to regain his composure
- FIFA calls crisis talks after qualifiers, betting scandal
- Facebook creates dual-class structure, but no IPO
- Kinmen, Matsu status rests on Taiwan`s democracy
- Taiwan DPP blames election clash on police overreaction
- Iran's leader makes inroads in Latin America
- Next Media animated news faces Taiwan disapproval over violence
- Next Media to be fined for violating child protection law
- 2010 COMPUTEX TAIPEI: Emergency Attention to All Exhibitors
- Home prices up slightly in September
- Nokia to ax 220 R&D jobs in Japan
- Police: 200 cars torched in Berlin this year
- Clinton campaign hostage taker re-arrested in US
- Koenigsegg backs out of plan to buy Saab from GM
- Mullen leads US in arms control talks with Russia
- US man pleads not guilty in Somali terror probe
- UK official: Obama's delay hurts our Afghan case
- Arthur says Proteas need to improve versus England
- Indian probe blames mosque attack on Hindu leaders
- Diplomats: Big powers prepare Iran resolution
- Batch of swine flu vaccines studied in Canada
- Obama hails US-India ties amid talks with Singh
- Festival of mass animal sacrifice begins in Nepal
- Joost acquired by online ad company Adconion
- Juan Martin del Potro wins 1st match at ATP Finals
- Swiss notify 1st UBS clients picked in US tax case
- Man says emergence from long coma was like rebirth
- Obama: Goal is to finish job in Afghanistan
- King Kong figurine used in 1930s movie sold in UK
- Obama: US-Indian ties defining in 21st century
- Afghan official says 15 ministers face graft probe
- List of 27 nominees to next European Commission
- Women to make up one-third of new senior EU posts
- Obama: US cannot resolve India-Pakistan conflict
- Political crisis roils Pakistan as Taliban loom
- Venezuela: Israeli leader threatened Chavez
- Saab future unclear as sale to Swedish firm fails
- Liga de Quito vs. Fluminense in final
- Domenech: I never thought of quitting
- Spain goes public with lawmakers moonlighting
- Lloyds Bank record cash call offers big discount
- 3 generations of Wyeths to be sold in NYC
- Gadhafi offers to heal Egypt-Algeria soccer row
- Portsmouth fires Paul Hart
- Pirates kill 1 sailor in rare Benin attack
- Swiss referees not suspected in match-fixing probe
- Filmmaker Tyler Perry donates $1M to Rights group
- Man says through aide leaving coma like rebirth
- Unnatural selection? Thieves swiped Darwin's notes
- New blackout hits Rio's glitzy beach neighborhoods
- Obama says US-Indian ties help define 21st century
- ABC's `Good Morning America' cancels Lambert
- UEFA set to meet 9 nations over match-fixing probe
- Jaguar kills gold miner in Guyana jungle
- Joost assets bought by online ad company Adconion
- Obama promises to `finish the job' in Afghanistan
- Iran's leader makes brief stop in friendly Bolivia
- UN hails success of 30-year-old air pollution pact
- Crude prices sink near $76 per barrel
- 60 years of US meals for India
- Warner Music posts surprise 4Q loss; shares tumble
- Reports on GDP and consumers signal modest rebound
- Americans gloomy on economy heading into holidays
- Briatore asks court to overturn suspension
- Caribbean to ask UK's Brown to ease airfare tax
- Shuttle, station crews seal hatches for departure
- Finland's jobless rate hits 8.2 pct in Oct
- Crude prices sink to $76 per barrel
- Uncle follows nephew to NYC court for terror trial
- Rubin draws 0-0 with Dynamo in Champs League
- US presses EU to speed its Oracle-Sun probe
- Fed: super-low rates could fuel speculative bubble
- Winfrey's mother, retailer settle bill dispute
- Wooing of Taliban fighters is dangerous game
- Russia revises gas deal with strggling Ukraine
- America's Cup venue spat heading back to court
- Roddick says knee injury 'coming along well'
- US offers $5M reward for 'Bomb Man' terror suspect
- Sprint completes purchase of Virgin Mobile USA
- Skaters Kim, Lysacek discover obligations, spoils
- Comatose for 23 years Belgian feels reborn
- IMF chief: Half of bank losses could be hidden
- Indian leaders taste fine food on US visits
- Police: Hanged US census worker killed himself
- Bill Kennard leaves NY Times for EU ambassadorship
- A.R. Rahman, Jennifer Hudson headline state dinner
- Boxing champion survived where friends went astray
- Reports: Spanish police uncover doping circle
- Iran's leader gets backing in friendly Bolivia
- On White House dinner menu: green curry prawns
- Tesla to build Model S electric car in California
- UN wants men to help end violence against women
- Reports on GDP, consumers signal modest rebound
- Safe-haven dollar mixed on reports, Fed minutes
- Reports on consumer confidence, GDP tug at stocks
- The Skins Game fades away
- Albert Pujols wins 2nd straight NL MVP award
- Review: A sweet, extended 'Peter and the Wolf'
- Washington Wizards owner Abe Pollin dies at 85
- Longtime DC United, US player Ben Olsen retires
- Guest chef raids White House garden for big dinner
- St. Vincent contemplates cutting ties with queen
- Gold inches higher while other commodities decline
- Charis Wilson, photographer's muse, dies at 95
- Stuttgart beats Rangers 2-0 in Champions League
- Arsenal advances with 2-0 win over Standard Liege
- Toyota to recall 110,000 Tundra trucks over rust
- Olympiakos draws 0-0 with AZ Alkmaar in Champs Lge
- Barcelona beats Inter 2-0 in Champions League
- Liverpool wins but falls out of Champions League
- Obama administration will not sign landmine ban
- Tuesday's Champions League Results
- Unirea defeats Sevilla 1-0 in Champions League
- British nuclear power station offline after fire
- Fiorentina beats Lyon to advance in Champs League
- Palin stops in Florida town that feted her in 2008
- Obama hails US-India ties amid talks with Singh
- Ford extends most of its $10.7B credit line
- Philippines' deadliest massacre tests government
- Wallabies defeat Cardiff 31-3
- Republicans to probe climate science e-mails
- Ex-officials charged with laundering drug money
- UN wants men to help end violence against women
- Astronaut says Mexico needs its own space program
- Exec says new Asarco to be profitable, competitive
- Senator urges Adidas to keep NBA uniforms in US
- Grenada postpones welcome for new Canadian flight
- Saab likely to close as GM fails to sell car brand
- US senator urges Adidas to keep uniforms in US
- Fiorentina beats Lyon to advance in Champs League
- Barcelona beats Inter in Champions League
- US investor gets 15 years for $35M Ponzi scheme
- Chile creates human rights watchdog agency
- NIreland: Man charged regarding police attack
- Microsoft says cost-cutting CFO to step down
- Olympiakos draws with AZ Alkmaar in Champs League
- Wallabies defeat Cardiff Blues 31-3
- Hamlett out as Chicago Fire coach
- AIG approves $7M pay package for CEO Benmosche
- ATP World Tour Finals Results
- Roger Federer rallies for 3-set win at ATP Finals
- Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs breaks bone in left foot
- Liverpool wins but falls out of Champions League
- Couples makes senior debut in a Skins game
- Condo owner signs deal with SMU over Bush library
- Green curry headlines menu for Obama India dinner
- Obama administration will not sign land mine ban
- Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs breaks bone in left foot
- Jim Brochu recreates a funny, volatile Zero Mostel
- Jordanian faces June trial in alleged Dallas plot
- For Eto'o, it was a Barcelona homecoming to forget
- Comatose for 23 years, Belgian feels reborn
- AIG approves pay package for CEO Benmosche
- Ex-Medellin officials charged for laundering money
- NIreland: 2 charged with attack on police
- Formerly conjoined twins recovering well, docs say
- US Salvation Army weighs more Haiti funding
- Wednesday, December 2
- Mexico City lawmakers propose gay marriage
- US says plot foiled to buy weapons for Hezbollah
- World Golf Glance
- Google apologizes for offensive first lady image
- Feds seek rehearing of MLB drug list ruling
- Mayor: Tesla to build Model S car in California
- General Dynamics unit wins $2.2 billion contract
- Doctor's help sought in failed Ohio execution try
- Washington Post to close remaining US bureaus
- Troops hone artillery skills to cut Afghan deaths
- Japan's exports drop in October
- Google apology for offensive Michelle Obama image
- GM returns $140M provided for parts suppliers
- Nash guides Suns to surprising fast start
- Obamas welcome guests with curry at state dinner
- The challenge in Copenhagen: reshaping the world
- Diocese in Alaska agrees to $10M abuse settlement
- Research: Giving thanks brings health, happiness
- Galleon fund chief disputes government claims
- Tree-lightings, from Rock Center to The Grove
- Scotland makes 3 changes to Wallaby-beaters
- World Bank gives Mexico nearly $2 billion in loans
- Caribbean news briefs
- US church robber: 'Sorry but I'm poor'
- Italian group asks MTV to cancel 'Jersey Shore'
- New details emerge in Somali terror probe in US
- Halliburton: Pemex reductions to hurt 4Q profit
- Credit Suisse agrees to $79M settlement
- List of White House state dinner guests
- First lady wears Naeem Khan gown to state dinner
- Co-chairmen of NFL concussion panel resign
- Fox releases January return dates for 'Idol,' '24'
- 25 recordings inducted into Grammy Hall of Fame
- Obama toasts India as state dinner begins
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- Goodbye jobs, hello mom and dad, say young adults
- Endo wins Asian Player of the Year award
- UNAIDS: Sex main cause for HIV spreading in China
- Sexton picked ahead of O'Gara to face South Africa
- Lauren Jackson to play in Australia
- Death toll in China mining blast rises to 106
- Bergeron's 2 goals lead Canadiens over Jackets
- Kia Motors launches luxury Cadenza sedan
- Trial of Khmer Rouge prison chief in final stage
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Four-year-old girl dies of swine flu
- Japan's exports post smallest drop in a year
- Icebergs head from Antarctica for New Zealand
- Khmer Rouge prison chief could get 40 years
- Clergy abuse victims criticize US bishop
- Wizards edge 76ers 108-107 after owner's death
- Paltry sale for once-proud dome in once-proud city
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Donny Osmond wins 'Dancing with the Stars'
- Honduras police say 4 people, rifles seized
- U.S. trade representatives to visit Taiwan in December: official
- Donny Osmond wins `Dancing with the Stars'
- GM to present Opel plan to unions on Wed
- Asian stocks mixed on concern about US recovery
- Oil hovers near $76 amid weak US crude demand
- Hong Kong director takes on Mulan with real actors
- Mexican president: "the oil is running out"
- China: Climate talks need to set pollution caps
- India 535-4 at lunch on 2nd day of 2nd test
- India vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- 6 more bodies uncovered in Philippine massacre
- Malaysian woman tries to reverse Muslim conversion
- Wary consumers, rising unemployment snag recovery
- Fishery pact will not touch on territorial waters issue: official
- Dravid's century helps India past 500
- Despite pact, few blacks at Coast Guard school
- Impatience with Obama trade policy grows
- Stars, top Dem donors make state dinner guest list
- AT&T and Verizon ads duel on airwaves and in court
- Taiwan aims to become Asia's leading aquarium fish exporter
- China confident of safety for envoy's Taiwan visit
- Remy Cointreau H1 net profit down 18.4%
- St. Vincent contemplates cutting ties with queen
- Bomb cuts Iraqi oil pipeline deliveries to Turkey
- Kandahar is key city in Afghan war
- Death toll in China mining blast rises to 107
- Rights group urges Sri Lanka to free detainees
- Philippine massacre probe focuses on Arroyo ally
- Kingsley to play Mogul emperor who built Taj Mahal
- Japan shares rebound after 5-day losing streak
- Tajiks make world's longest flag record bid
- NZ passes relaxed climate change law
- Foreign exchange rates
- Pakistan considers IPL clearance for players
- German consumer confidence down
- Rugby league star cleared of girlfriend assault
- Trade official departs for economic meeting in Japan
- Iraq bombs in Shiite holy city injure 25
- MOFA sponsors workshop for West Asian youths
- India's 6th largest-industrial group explores business in Taiwan
- Euro rises against US dollar
- Asia stocks post muted gains amid growth concerns
- Israel readying new arms to meet Iran challenge
- Oil rises above $76 amid weak demand, dollar drop
- RWE to sell all of its American Water stake
- China shares rebound on bargain-hunting
- Turkish civil servants protest government
- Beijing Autos says will reevaluate Saab bid
- India 639-7 at tea on 2nd day of 2nd test
- Gay marriage momentum stalls in 2 US states
- Obama expects support for more Afghanistan troops
- Share prices close marginally higher on local bourse
- Detention of China dissident Liu Xiaobo extended
- Laxman, Yuvraj spur India past 600
- GM says main plant in Germany crucial to its plans
- India all out for 642 on 2nd day of 2nd test
- France Telecom, TDC to merge Swiss operations
- Authorities: Hanged US census worker killed self
- Escaped ex-royal aide back in custody
- ABN Amro reports
- ABN Amro reports
- ABN Amro reports
- ABN Amro reports
- ABN Amro reports
- ABN Amro reports
- ABN Amro reports euro32 million loss in Q3
- Liverpool chief assures Benitez is safe
- British Q3 GDP drop revised to smaller contraction
- South Carolina governor impeachment debate begins
- Herath snares 5 wickets as India's all out for 642
- Evening gowns, saris at Obama's first state dinner
- Visitor arrivals from China up 207% in first nine months
- Vietnam devalues its currency by over 5 percent
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Porsche revenue down 12 percent in 2008-9
- No timetable for increase in health insurance premiums: DOH
- Poland's jobless rate rises to 11.1 percent
- Berlusconi is named `Rockstar of the Year'
- Leterme becomes new Belgian premier
- Thai anti-government protest called off
- 5 more bodies uncovered in Philippine massacre
- Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman
- Purslow: Benitez's job is 'under no threat'
- AIT chief concludes visit to Taiwan
- UK economic contraction in Q3 revised down
- Chang says Asian men need better coaching
- President pushes for small but strong, elite armed forces
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Pakistan charges 7 suspects in Mumbai attacks
- Indonesian leader defends $715 mln bank bailout
- Rights group rejects Saudi witchcraft charges
- Germany extends short-work program
- Soul-searching debates on the French identity
- Afghanistan hikes police salaries
- World stocks buoyed by Fed but dollar slides
- UK treasury minister: bank loan secrecy was vital
- Malaysia opposition leader Anwar wins libel suit
- Pakistan charges 7 suspects in Mumbai attacks
- GM sees future for all 4 German plants
- Julie Andrews announces London concert
- Report: Congo massacre witnesses were threatened
- Hundreds of Russians visit French warship
- Sri Lanka 66-1 on 2nd day of 2nd test
- LSE first-half net profit drops 40 percent
- 3 south Yemenis killed in clashes with police
- UEFA, football leaders open match-fixing summit
- Shuttle Atlantis leaves space station, headed home
- Malaysia Airlines suffers $89 million loss in Q3
- AP NewsBreak: Toyota to replace 3.8M gas pedals
- Police strike against Internet crime
- Remy Cointreau H1 net profit down 18.4%
- Ajax to cooperate with China youth program
- Artists bringing deadwood to life
- Herath snares 5 wickets against India in 2nd test
- China criticizes US anti-dumping move on pipes
- CNPC, KazMunaiGas seal $2.6 Bln deal
- GM says Germany's 4 Opel plants are safe
- China: Rich nations must cap pollution emissions
- Next Media's motion graphic news could be banned under law: NCC
- Bruni-Sarkozy says 'yes' to Woody film proposal
- UK: NATO to offer 5,000 troops for Afghanistan
- Oil rises above $76 amid dollar's decline
- Roger Federer reclaims year-end No. 1 ranking
- Hamas: Prisoner deal snagged on top militants
- Russians cool to Medvedev's time zone proposal
- Bombs in Iraqi Shiite holy city injure 25
- Tire maker invests NT$12 billion in technology park
- China has yet to deploy anti-carrier guided-missiles: official
- Julie Andrews to sing in London, first in decades
- Stock futures point to higher open
- Germany extends short-work program
- Debt-ridden Dubai raises $5B more through bonds
- Hundreds of Russians visit French warship
- Rights group urges Kazakh rights reform
- CAS confirms Pechstein's ban
- No signs of Putin's rare Siberian tiger
- Iran clerics start taking control of schools
- Taliban leader issues Muslim holiday message
- Danish soldier killed in southern Afghanistan
- France rebuts Chavez over Carlos defense
- Deere reports 4Q loss on charges, lower sales
- Wood wins European Tour's rookie of the year award
- Rights group urges Kazakh rights reform
- Serb Orthodox Church to choose leader on Jan. 22
- US consumers log stronger-than-expected rebound
- Rocket man at it again, to cross a patch of ocean
- US weekly jobless claims drop below 500,000
- US durable goods orders fall unexpectedly in Oct.
- Iraq not Britain's main worry prior to invasion
- US consumers stronger-than-expected spending rise
- 600 jobs at risk amid BMI restructuring
- Former CNN anchor weighs Senate run in US
- Rights group rejects Saudi witchcraft charges
- 2 suspected militants shot dead in southern Russia
- Rare, heavy rains soak pilgrims in Islam's hajj
- Judge: White US firefighters must be promoted
- Israel offers 10-month West Bank settlement freeze
- Putin's rare Siberian tiger goes missing
- Lambert says he got carried away, but not sorry
- Norway names new speedskating coach
- Weekly jobless claims drop below 500,000
- Disney names new head of worldwide channels
- Hannover to honor Enke on shirts
- Kim Jong Il says NKorea-China ties 'unbreakable'
- UN report: Rebel network spans 25 countries
- Rare, heavy rains soak pilgrims at Islam's hajj
- Serb nationalist's war crimes trial to resume
- World stocks buoyed by US data as dollar slides
- Montserrat, Antigua to relaunch daily ferries
- Russia wants closer ties with US, NATO on Afghan
- 2 political parties form alliance in Romania
- Toyota to replace 4M gas pedals that could jam
- Rights group: UK complicit in torture in Pakistan
- Nadal officially picked for Davis Cup final
- Consumers log stronger-than-expected spending rise
- Romario to play match with 2nd-tier club in Rio
- Obama will attend Copenhagen climate summit
- Adlington, Pellegrini team up for Duel in the Pool
- Weekly jobless claims drop below 500,000
- CAS confirms Pechstein's ban
- Over 40% of local women over 50 have osteoporosis: survey
- Barcelona extends Abidal's contract to 2012
- Israel offers 10-month West Bank settlement freeze
- Official: Obama going to Copenhagen climate summit
- Government set to address major public complaints
- Market forces push Gazprom to soften its attitude
- Rocket man bid to fly from Morocco to Spain fails
- 6 family members killed in Iraq
- Macedonia seizes more heroin in crackdown
- Stocks mixed amid welter of economic data
- Iraq was not UK's main worry prior to invasion
- Russians cool to Medvedev's time zone proposal
- Small earthquakes shake California-Mexico border
- UEFA names 5 clubs suspected of fixing matches
- Official: Obama to go to Copenhagen climate summit
- New US home sales rise 6.2 percent
- Value of Taiwan rice exports jumps 100-fold: trader
- Dubai raises $5B more through bonds
- Mom of teen set on fire: Son focused on recovery
- Taliban leader rules out talks with Karzai
- Russia wants closer ties with US, NATO on Afghan
- Arianespace to inaugurate Soyuz in French Guiana
- Indian PM warns Pakistan on terrorism
- UEFA Match-Fixing List
- Indonesian leader backs $715 million bank bailout
- Polanski wins bail in Switzerland, in jail for now
- Dollar slumps to 15-month euro low
- Stocks rise following drop in jobless claims
- Judge orders Chavez opponent to stay in prison
- Iran clerics start gaining control of schools
- Obama to address US on Afghanistan Tuesday
- GM: future of Belgian Opel plant is uncertain
- AU: Donors slow in paying up for Somalia security
- UN report: Congo rebel network spans 25 countries
- Oil slips below $76 ahead of inventory report
- Russian ministry: lawyer was fine before death
- Argentina makes four changes to pack for Scotland
- UN climate chief welcomes Obama trip to conference
- Jet-winged adventurer ditches in Atlantic, unhurt
- AP Sportlight
- UK government defends secret bank loans
- Oil hovers around $76 on weakened US dollar
- Henry changes 3 All Blacks for France test
- Polanski wins bail in Switzerland, in jail for now
- UK police arrest man wanted in US on fraud charges
- Federal court allows Dec. 8 execution in Ohio
- Former AP stringer among 57 dead in Philippines
- Next Media animated news faces uproar over graphic violent content
- Less than 10% of universities update English websites monthly
- Pakistan court indicts seven over Mumbai attacks: report
- Former prime minister Leterme gets new chance to lead Belgium
- No timetable for increase in health insurance premiums
- 3 ground staff at Taoyuan Airport suspected of theft
- DPP blames election clash on police overreaction
- President Ma pushes for small but strong, elite armed forces
- China visitors up 207% in 9 months
- Workshop for youths
- Liao Chiung-chih stars in The Virtuous Mother of General Tao Kan
- Iran's Ahmadinejad in Venezuela for official visit
- Age no barrier for India's high-flying president Patil
- Philippine president vows justice as massacre toll hits 52
- 14 Greenpeace activists detained
- 26 wounded in Iraq
- S.Korea's swine flu
- Obama expects support for more troops
- Hanged U.S. census worker killed himself, say authorities
- Escaped ex-royal aide back in custody
- Civil servants protest
- Iran uranium
- Obama's messenger needs Taiwan democracy lessons
- Africa's new threat: Sudan at flash point
- When will Europe look after its families?
- No people, no climate change, says UN Population Fund
- CNN NAMES CNN HERO OF THE YEAR AT STAR-STUDDED GALA
- U.S. tech firms help China quake victims
- White House veggies for Obama's big night feast
- Donny Osmond wins 'Dancing with the Stars'
- Actor Hugh Jackman to star in sci-fi boxing tale
- Hong Kong director takes on Mulan with real actors
- CPSC chief pledges swift action after drop-side crib recall issued
- 50 Cent poised to self destruct in latest album
- King Kong memorabilia sells for 120,000 pounds
- Prostitute in Berlusconi scandal writes book
- Swedish firm gives up bid for Saab
- We're running out of gold: miners
- Japan posts US$9.1b trade surplus
- India electric car pioneer plans biggest plug-in car plant
- Australia to ride 'powerful' resources wave
- Sales of new homes forecast to rise 2 percent
- U.S. firms up plans to slap tariffs on Chinese steel pipes
- Washington Post closes U.S. bureaus
- Facebook
- Microsoft new CFO
- Hotel Royal Chihpen marks anniversary with specials
- Ambassador Hotel Taipei offers van Gogh art exhibition special
- Thanksgiving specials available in The Westin Taipei
- Hotel Royal Taipei helps you celebrate your birthday in style and grandeur
- Albert Li appointed president of Ford Lio Ho
- Rainbow Terrace features combos plus Coke
- Taiwan shares close up 0.54 percent
- Wall Street down after third quarter GDP growth cut
- Oil mixed in Asia
- Dollar sags in Asian trade amid weak U.S. data
- Asian stocks mixed on concern about U.S. recovery
- Houston exudes a cosmopolitan and down-home vibes
- Liverpool exit as Arsenal cruise through
- It's not home sweet home for Rangers, admits Smith
- Premier League strugglers Portsmouth sack Hart
- Federer floors Murray to seal no.1 spot
- Pujols wins third Most Valuable Player award
- Barca outclass Inter to home in on qualification
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou under investigation for breaking opinion poll ban
- Apple Daily under investigation for violent animated news
- Taipei Wenhu MRT trains collide near depot
- Soderling beats Djokovic at ATP finals
- Polanski wins bail in Switzerland, stays in jail
- Liverpool MD: Benitez's job is 'under no threat'
- Obama to outline US climate goals at Copenhagen
- 2 Beefeaters fired for bullying female colleague
- UK police arrest man wanted in US on fraud charges
- Judge denies murderer's request for hair removal
- AU: Donors slow in paying up for Somalia security
- White House: Exit plan from Afghanistan is key
- Spain urges closer cooperation on migrants
- Germany, IAEA chief urge Iran to compromise
- GM: future of Belgian Opel plant is uncertain
- Police: Doping agents found in Fernandez's home
- Pro-immigration reform groups growing in influence
- Fed tightens conflict of interest rules
- UK: NATO to offer 5,000 troops for Afghanistan
- Swiss: 'no reason' to appeal Polanski's bail
- EU business: strong euro could hurt economy
- US delays Nevada horse roundup to allow appeals
- Officials say Iraq not UK's main worry before war
- Placard thieves leave Ito's US courtroom nameless
- Israel approves 10-month West Bank settlement halt
- Rights group: UK complicit in torture in Pakistan
- US search crew working to free man caught in cave
- Pakistan charges 7 suspects in Mumbai attacks
- Haydn expert H.C. Robbins Landon dies at 83
- Iran clerics start taking control of schools
- Oil rises past $77 on weak dollar
- Mom of teen set on fire: Son focused on recovery
- 19.2 million people watch Donny Osmond win
- Obama's first pardon: A turkey named 'Courage'
- Greece to restore birthplace of classical theater
- Israel approves 10-month settlement freeze
- BBC releases first internet-only soap opera
- Netanyahu declares 10-month settlement freeze
- US dollar briefly falls below 1 Swiss franc
- India: Satyam fraud $1B more than founder claimed
- Agencies call for more aid to fight climate change
- US envoy welcomes Israeli settlement moratorium
- Polanski wins $4.5M bail, house arrest likely
- Liverpool says Benitez's job not under threat
- Rains soak pilgrims at Islam's hajj
- Sochi to host peace and sport conference in 2012
- Agencies call for more aid to fight climate change
- Germany, IAEA chief urge Iran to compromise
- Canadian Ian Hacking receives Holberg Prize
- Nicholas returns as European captain
- UK banks press for Saudi dispute resolution
- US welcomes Israeli settlement moratorium
- Haydn expert HC Robbins Landon dies at 83
- Blast yields arsenal at ex-doctor's Ohio apartment
- Obama's first pardon: A turkey named `Courage'
- Italian prosecutors seek jail for Google execs
- Wash. court reinstates $8M award against Hyundai
- Lutai banned for alleged car theft, drunk driving
- India basks in lavish White House welcome
- Russian ministry: lawyer was fine before death
- BofA CEO search may extend into 2010
- Italy to US: more commitment but no numbers
- Mumbai holds vigils on eve of attacks anniversary
- UCI registers Astana team to race in 2010 ProTour
- Iran seeks to quiet critic inside ruling system
- Somalia: 2 kidnapped journalists freed
- Canadian Nat'l engineer union threatens strike
- Israel proposes 10-month West Bank settlement halt
- Execution allowed under US state's new standards
- CSKA beats Wolfsburg 2-1 in Champions League
- Oil rises near $78 on weak dollar
- IAEA chief: Iran must accept nuclear proposal
- Oil nears $78 on weak dollar
- Truck carrying immigrants falls off Texas cliff
- US corrects statement on land mine policy
- US nurse anesthetist accused of abusing patients
- Drywall investigation expands into US products
- Commodity prices rise, gold hits another record
- Curbing global warming saves lives, studies say
- Honduras vote to sideline president, enshrine coup
- Mothers of Americans held in Iran send video
- Greece seeking NATO aid over airspace flap
- Rugby Players' chief questions doping code
- 8 plead guilty to sending illegal money to Mideast
- Obama to plead US case at global warming summit
- Dollar hits 15-month low; steepest drop since July
- Swiss press for America's Cup in Persian Gulf port
- US Virgin Islands man charged with raping minor
- Somalia: 2 kidnapped journalists freed
- Venezuela asks UN to put Colombia on agenda
- Venezuela asks UN to put Colombia on agenda
- Mexico border city eyes anonymous crime tip system
- Ronaldo back from injury layoff for Real Madrid
- Death toll at 57 in Philippine massacre
- Anelka header gives Chelsea 1-0 win over Porto
- Possible deja vu for town that protested Gadhafi
- Bayern beats Maccabi Haifa 1-0
- Madrid beats Zurich 1-0 as Ronaldo returns
- Wednesday's Champions League Results
- Besiktas ends Man United's unbeaten Euro home run
- Bordeaux beats Juventus 2-0 in Champions League
- Atletico draws 1-1 at APOEL in Champions League
- Islam's hajj: rain and fears of swine flu
- AC Milan and Marseille tie 1-1 Champions League
- Madrid beats Zurich 1-0 as Ronaldo returns
- Good news raises hopes recovery won't fizzle
- Search crew working to free man stuck in US cave
- English Football Results
- Ex-CNN host Lou Dobbs weighs US Senate run
- AIG resolves all legal disputes with Greenberg
- Jamaica bans off-track bets on Sunday horse races
- US: Swine flu vaccine safe; no big problems seen
- Bayern beats Maccabi 1-0
- Obama will unveil Afghan US troops move Tuesday
- Group posting 573,000 pager messages from 9/11
- NBA: Former Kings' employee gambled
- AC Milan, Marseille draw 1-1 in Champions League
- Nadal loses to Davydenko at ATP finals
- Ronaldo back from injury layoff for Real Madrid
- Treasurys strengthen on high demand for 7-yr notes
- Beal Bank makes its own bid for 3 Trump casinos
- Blast yields arsenal at ex-doctor's apartment
- Giants know exactly what Broncos are going through
- 3-way duel to qualify in Champions League group
- AIG resolves all legal disputes with Greenberg
- Johnson 4-peat shadows challenging NASCAR season
- Everton loses 3-2 at Hull to put pressure on Moyes
- New Jackie Kennedy dress on display at JFK Library
- IRL to visit Sao Paulo for March season opener
- Canadian general dismisses diplomat's testimony
- Court convicts ex-general in Colombia massacre
- Jamaica allows Sunday horse races
- Activist group posting 573,000 9/11 pager messages
- JC Penney salesman accused of raping boy in store
- US women's pro sports continue to struggle
- Thursday, December 3
- Search crew working to free man stuck in cave
- US couple charged with forcing woman into sex work
- Report: Iverson set to retire
- Model Obama homes in garden holiday train shows
- AIG cuts salaries to 3 top executives
- Tour offered at Frank Lloyd Wright-built synagogue
- Study abroad? American students rethinking plans
- Toyota to replace gas pedals on 4 million vehicles
- St Bart's: Tiny Caribbean jewel for food, fashion
- Off-reservation tribal gambling raises concerns
- Woman gets frostbite, leaves Antarctic ski odyssey
- Thousands in PR hold vigil for murdered gay teen
- Mom befriends wife of PTSD vet charged with murder
- Judge tells Reserve Primary fund to pay out assets
- Copa Sudamericana Glance
- Mexican president says poverty now first priority
- State-run magazine reports on black jails in China
- LDQ thrashes Fluminense 5-1 in Sudamericana final
- Couple slips though security to crash state dinner
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Bomb injures 3 people in northwestern Pakistan
- Report: Iverson set to retire from NBA
- LA suburb's rebirth rides on electric car plant
- Couple slips though security to crash state dinner
- Koreas agree to send joint survey team overseas
- Khmer Rouge prison chief could get 40 years
- Suspect in Alaska killing deported from Guatemala
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- China arrests up to 16 in match fixing probe
- Bomb injures 3 people in northwestern Pakistan
- Obama will unveil Afghan troops move at West Point
- Prime suspect in Philippine massacre surrenders
- Crosby has goal, assist in Penguins win
- Contractor helicopter missing in Afghanistan
- Dollar falls to 14-year low vs yen, touching 86.51
- Contractor helicopter missing in Afghanistan
- UN report: Congo rebel network spans 25 countries
- Wind-driven California blaze mostly contained
- Nuggets hand Wolves 14th straight loss, 124-111
- Foreign exchange rates
- Dollar falls to 14-year low vs yen, touching 86.51
- H1N1 outbreak expected to abate in mid December: health authorities
- Taiwanese team develops implantable pain control chip
- Ga. nurse anesthetist accused of abusing patients
- Iran's leader makes inroads in Latin America
- Defendant in Alaska killing caught in Guatemala
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Mexico to sharply cut gas burn-off at oil wells
- US shifting deadline on Russian arms control deal
- Outback Aussie town to cull invading camels
- Changhua County sets up social security service center
- Mumbai commemorates anniversary of attacks
- Mexican president: gangs were "taking over" Mexico
- Oil falls to near $77 amid mixed demand signs
- Worst New Zealand air tragedy still sparking rows
- Sri Lanka 138-5 on 3rd day of 2nd test
- India vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Asian stocks fall as dollar slides; gold at record
- Malaysian gov't on defensive over land swap deal
- Art-house films top contenders at Chinese Oscars
- A list of nominees at Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards
- Taiwan fines newspaper for motion crime news
- Freed foreign journalists leave Somalia
- Israel's Lieberman says ball in Palestinian court
- Sreesanth's 3 strikes rattle Sri Lanka
- Hossa scores twice in Blackhawks debut
- Invading camels to be shot in Australian town
- Group: Chinese overinvestment could strain trade
- Maoist rebels blow up jeep killing policeman
- Toyota slashes bonuses for managers by 20 percent
- Dollar falls to 14-year low vs yen on US outlook
- Singapore manufacturing rebounds on electronics
- Freed foreign journalists leave Somalia
- China house church leaders sentenced
- China says premier will attend climate summit
- Chile murder mystery: Who killed Victor Jara?
- Japan stocks retreat on surging yen
- Cross-strait seminar on cooperation for oil slick issues
- Relatives fear for detained Myanmar activist
- 2 jailed for beating crocodile in Bangladesh
- Israel's Lieberman says ball in Palestinian court
- Australian tax office bills TPG for $629 million
- Taipei housing prices on the rise, but will the upswing persist?
- Patrols and turkey in Afghan war zone
- Senior police officer shot dead in southern Russia
- Euro lower to $1.5085 in European morning trade
- Man kills 1, wounds 11 in China stabbing spree
- China announce plans to boost energy efficiency
- Malaysia plans 4 percent sales tax by 2011
- China announces plan to boost energy efficiency
- Saudi floods kill 48, strand hundreds
- Indonesian police stop Greenpeace forest protest
- Taiwan's 2010 economic growth may break 4%: analyst
- China shares dive on profit-taking, policy jitters
- China Minsheng bank IPO tumbles 8 pct in HK debut
- Naito to defend WBC flyweight title
- Basescu led in Romania race ahead of runoff
- German military's inspector general fired
- SKorea scraps decades-old sex law targeting men
- Sreesanth snares 5-75 as Sri Lanka struggles
- China's Internet buzzing over woman in black
- Search crew working to free US man stuck in cave
- World stocks fall as dollar slides; gold at record
- Sri Lanka all out for 229 vs. India
- Ireland takes lead in World Cup of Golf
- Ex-UK ambassador to US to testify at Iraq Inquiry
- Forum shows public dissatisfaction with Taipei city bus service
- German military's inspector general fired
- Sri Lanka follows-on, all out for 229
- Muslim pilgrims pray under scorching sun at hajj
- Spanish king's daughter to divorce
- Experts: Nigerian pirates may be extending reach
- Man dies stuck in Utah cave dies
- Man stuck in Utah cave dies
- Large fire hits SE London; 310 people evacuated
- Taiwan to cut tax on LPG hybrid car
- UK banks must reveal top earners, review says
- Canada's prime minister to visit China next month
- New EDF chief sees links with Veolia
- Taiwan economy shrinks at slower pace in Q3
- Globe-trotting Taiwanese dentist wins Philippines-based prize
- Israel's FM says peace depends on Palestinians
- Iraq: 4 killed, 32 injured in separate bombings
- Atlantic bluefin tuna quota cut has little impact on Taiwan: group
- Polanski awaits house arrest at Alpine chalet
- EU charges Philips, others with price-fixing
- Man stuck upside-down in Utah cave dies
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Everton's stadium plans rejected by UK government
- Russia: no space for space tourists
- Sony optimistic on 3-D TVs, in-house display
- Georgian FM urges western security guarantees
- Legislators nix plan for government investment in DRAM industry
- Energy agency head praises Obama emissions goal
- Irish await report on Dublin priests' child abuse
- Thailand looks to limit sex change surgery
- Iraqi PM: election dispute poses risks to security
- National Express loses another franchise
- Sri Lanka opposition chief backs former army chief
- IAEA chief: Iran investigation at 'dead end'
- Turkish, EU ministers in talks over membership
- Kurdish rebels: Turkey should open dialogue
- Catalan dailies warning court over charter
- Russian official admits some blame in lawyer death
- New spy charge against jailed Iranian-American
- Ma welcomes plans to establish 228 national memorial hall
- Sri Lanka 57-4 on 3rd day of 2nd test
- Share prices close marginally lower on local bourse
- Massive UK treasure haul valued at $5.4 million
- Everton eager for ground-share with Liverpool
- German military's inspector general removed
- HRW: Syria must end persecuting Kurdish minority
- Lyon seeks win over Rennes in French league
- Grant appointed Portsmouth manager
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Swiss say Polanski to be quietly moved
- Chinatrust decision to buy Nan Shan shares seems rushed: FSC
- China Minsheng bank IPO slides 3 pct in HK debut
- Executive Yuan approves budget for 'i-Taiwan 12' projects
- India police seize US$3M haul of rare fungus
- India closes on victory over Sri Lanka
- New spy charge against jailed Iranian-American
- Ronaldo, Messi ready for Barcelona-Real Madrid
- Iraqi PM: election dispute poses risks to security
- Report: Berlusconi's wife seeks maxi-alimony
- Dubai debt fears hit world markets hard
- SKorea confirms some 5,000 wartime executions
- Palestinians urge US to raise pressure on Israel
- Avram Grant appointed Portsmouth manager
- President apologizes for pre-election survey dispute
- Oil falls to near $77 amid uncertainty over demand
- Technical glitch halts London stock trading
- Italian teams looking for respite after mixed week
- International court seeks to open Kenya probe
- Freed foreign journalists arrive in Kenya
- Ex-UK ambassador to US to testify at Iraq Inquiry
- Ex-UK envoy: US focused on Iraq hours after 9/11
- IAEA chief: Iran investigation at 'dead end'
- Catalan dailies warning court over charter
- Technical glitch halts London stock trading
- Bayern hopes to rebound in Bundesliga
- Georgian FM urges western security guarantees
- UN group arrives in Guinea to investigate killings
- Russian official admits some blame in lawyer death
- Liverpool looking to rebound against Everton
- BAE plans to ax a further 640 jobs
- Taiwan's cultural agency plans to set up footholds in China
- Montenegro tries former cops for deporting Muslims
- English Football Fixtures
- Pope to meet with Russian president
- Next Media fined again for violating child protection law
- Putin In France, defense, gas, business on agenda
- Injury concerns for Parisse as Mallett changes 5
- British banks must reveal top earners, review says
- Taiwan narrows forecast of 2009 GDP contraction to 2.53%
- Swiss franc falls on reports of central bank move
- Nokia Siemens to manage Zain networks in E.Africa
- International court seeks to open Kenya probe
- Japan's Kyodo forms tie-up with Mainichi newspaper
- Industries reserved on future outlook: think tank
- US driver faints, crashes into parked planes
- UN agency warns of amphetamine threat in Asia
- Ze Roberto out until
- Ze Roberto out until winter break
- 2 sports close to venue change for London Olympics
- Shooting at Hungarian university leaves 1 dead
- St. Vincent to keep queen, shuns new constitution
- London stock trading to resume after outage
- Hamburg's Ze Roberto to have ankle surgery
- Kroenke ups Arsenal stake, closes in on takeover
- Report: Berlusconi's wife seeks pricey alimony
- WHO says Tamiflu still works against swine flu
- Johnson: Joe Worsley could be fit for Six Nations
- Touched by US girl's death, Shaq pays for funeral
- Indian court warns Pakistani suspect's lawyer
- Swiss OK Polanski move to house arrest in Alps
- Contractor's helicopter missing in Afghanistan
- South Africa look to rebound at Newlands
- Police bust cross-strait scam ring in central Taiwan
- Amazon summit fizzles as few leaders attend
- US demand for cheap wine buoys global market
- Taiwan to resume moderate growth next year: official
- Philippines seeks release of fishermen in Myanmar
- Experts: Bishops covered up priests' child abuse
- Experts: Bishops covered up priests' child abuse
- Audi to buy 9 percent stake in Bayern Munich
- Namibian elections to return ruling party to power
- Saudi floods kill 77 while Muslims perform hajj
- DHL plans to cut up to 788 jobs in Belgium
- Italy puts RU-486 abortion pill on hold
- Injured skater Joubert out of ISU Grand Prix final
- Norway: Iran seizes Nobel laureate Ebadi's medal
- Prime suspect in Philippine massacre to be charged
- Bombardier Aerospace to lay off 715 workers
- Kinmen Bridge will be built: premier
- Police question 2 players in match-fixing scandal
- AP Sportlight
- Juventus doctors face 3 month bans
- Dominica opposition asks state radio for airtime
- Philippine massacre suspect to face murder charges
- New climate targets may not change daily life much
- Officials: Ukrainian shot dead at Russian border
- Dollar hits 14-year yen low amid Dubai debt fears
- Munich Re presses for progress on climate
- Dubai debt `standstill' raises alarms about image
- China to dramatically slow emissions growth
- London stock trading suffers outage
- French league match called off due to swine flu
- Thanksgiving Day kicks off with slew of parades
- Tunisian court hands journalist 6-month sentence
- Lawyers: US gov't misconduct in Blackwater case
- Canada's top court to hear appeal
- EU urges Turkey to open ports to Cyprus
- Cathay Financial Holding hopes to upgrade rep office in Shanghai
- Reports: Police probe Vatican bank transactions
- Britain: Swine flu cases dropping
- Human error possible cause of latest Taipei MRT problem
- GM says Vauxhall plant in Ellesmere Port is safe
- Astronauts surprised by holiday turkey dinners
- Johnson: Joe Worsley could be fit for Six Nations
- Taiwan supports WTO's role as global trade regulator
- 2 sports close to venue change for London Olympics
- Recession-plagued Spain passes immigration reform
- Belgium reluctant to renew GM loan offer
- Thanksgiving Day kicks off with slew of US parades
- Ma under investigation for breaking opinion poll ban
- Philippine massacre suspect surrenders, protests innocence
- Obama vows recovery in Thanksgiving address
- Apple Daily fined for violent animated news
- Economic growth may break 4%
- Dentist wins prize
- Wenhu MRT trains collide near depot
- Taiwanese team develops implantable pain control
- Mom befriends wife of PTSD vet charged with murder
- Dubai wants extension of debt
- Fed's zero rate policy sparks complaints
- U.S. consumer spending jumps 0.7 percent
- Taiwan shares close down 0.22 percent
- Wall Street ekes out pre-Thanksgiving gains
- U.S. dollar falls to lowest level against yen in 14 years
- Oil lower in Asia trade on profit-taking
- Asian stocks fall as U.S. dollar slides
- Celebrate Thanksgiving the Ayn Rand way: Thank yourself
- Ma must not politicize Taiwan's military
- Islam's hajj: rain and fears of swine flu
- Obama's first pardon: A turkey named Courage
- Google apologizes for offensive first lady image
- Khmer Rouge prison chief could get 40 years in jail
- Lou Dobbs mulls run for a N.J. Senate seat
- South Korea scraps decades-old sex law targeting men, says report
- China house church leaders sentenced up to seven years
- U.S. corrects statement on land mine policy
- United loses home record, Bayern lives to fight another day
- Juve hopes in balance after loss to Bordeaux
- Nuggets hand Wolves 14th straight loss
- Artists bringing deadwood to life
- "Music - Love - Life"
- "Bond"
- "The Natural History of Formosa : An Exploration of Plants"
- "Kaohsiung International Container Arts Festival, 2009 : Ideas for an Ideal City"
- Families keep pie tradition on their Thanksgiving tables
- Girl grants elderly people dying wish
- 10 excuses to flee 'New Moon'
- 'Guitar Hero' founder excited about future
- For the Record
- Bella mopes through pretentious 'New Moon'
- Tarantino's 'Kill Bill' is the foundation of 'Ninja Assassin'
- Polanski prepares for luxury Alpine house arrest
- Trinidad's PM defends small countries on climate
- Americans give thanks, see parades, feast in space
- Attorney says dinner crashers shouldn't need him
- Gael Garcia Bernal's new role is 'provocative'
- Review: `Ninja Assassin' sports a dull blade
- Review: `Princess and the Frog' is a hearty hop
- Review: `Old Dogs' proves a mangy mongrel
- Bob Dylan, Sugarland, Archuelta among holiday CDs
- AC/DC, MJ, Miles Davis, Def Jam and more box sets
- Cable company filmed uninvited White House couple
- Review: 'Fela!' dance party finds its way to B'way
- Years of Hidden Dedication in Taiwan
- Taiwan stock market plummets 3.2% as banks look at Dubai exposure
- Taiwan’s Apple Daily accuses Taipei City of return to martial law
- Swiss police: Geneva mosque vandalized
- Norway: Iran seizes Nobel laureate Ebadi's medal
- US, Poland agree terms for stationing troops
- Immigration reform activists diversifying ranks
- AC Milan's Gattuso angry at exclusion from team
- Police question 2 players in match-fixing scandal
- Coma recovery case attracts doubters
- European lawmakers' hopes low for Ukraine vote
- Soldiers in Afghanistan enjoy turkeys they raised
- Russian policeman arrested in fatal beating
- UN: climate change will cause hunger in Pacific
- Philippines prepares to charge suspect in massacre
- Murray beats Verdasco in 3 sets at ATP finals
- England asking IRB to change laws to cut injuries
- Injured Parisse out of Samoa match
- Bookstore chain Borders UK appoints administrators
- 4 hold up Cartier jewelry store in France
- Murray beats Verdasco in 3 sets at ATP finals
- Haiti bans Aristide's party from 2010 election
- GM says Vauxhall plant in Ellesmere Port is safe
- Australia rounds off European tour at Wales
- Watchdog warning about TV in post-Soviet states
- Peach farmers block Greek highway
- English WCup bid CEO wants end to infighting
- China vows to dramatically slow emissions growth
- Rogers to lay off 900 employees
- Canada PM to attend Copenhagen climate meeting
- English WCup bid CEO wants end to infighting
- UEFA opposes IOC on Olympic players' eligibility
- Brazil miniskirt student will parade in Carnival
- Iran seizes rights lawyer's Nobel Peace medal
- European lawmakers' hopes low for Ukraine vote
- Cuba military exercise guards against US invasion
- Strong quake shakes El Salvador
- Watchdog warning about TV in post-Soviet states
- Brazil, US official discuss differences
- French citizen kidnapped by armed men in Mali
- 'Superior Donuts' to fold up shop on Broadway
- Quake shakes El Salvador, Guatemala
- Greece promises to overhaul asylum system
- Russia: 3 killed in Caucasus violence
- DomRep to review UN report on cement plant project
- Honduran court: Zelaya shouldn't be restored
- ATP World Tour Finals Results
- Cops: Dad doing errand locked kids in trunk
- Chile faces possible World Cup expulsion
- Jamaicans affected by '08 storm to get free homes
- UK gov't will not stop extradition of hacker to US
- Rogers throws 3 TDs in Packers 34-12 win vs. Lions
- France: Funeral set for victims of Yemenia crash
- Sosa sued for $203,000 in Dominican court
- Edward Stimpson, aviation advocate, dies at 75
- Haiti bans prominent party from 2010 election
- Brian Lara receives Order of Australia honor
- Canada PM to attend Copenhagen climate meeting
- Caribbean news briefs
- Canadian ex-official: Afghan prison claims known
- Forest Service acquires scenic land in California
- Del Potro beats Federer to reach ATP semifinals
- Mexico nabs alleged arms smuggler
- Murray eliminated from ATP finals despite 2 wins
- Recovery mission for US cave victim on hold
- Friday, December 4
- Review: `The Road' strives, but leads nowhere
- ContentType:Review; ContentElement:FullStory; Breaking:False;
- Review: `Me and Orson Welles' is snappy if slight
- Brazil: 'Gringos' must pay to stop Amazon razing
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Q&A: Shakira says new CD looks out for single gals
- Freed foreign journalists in Kenyan hospital
- Hosts begin quest for 10th men's Champions Trophy
- Canadian ex-official: Afghan prison claims known
- Music Review: Cosby rap CD bold but lacks spark
- Review: Barbara Kingsolver's new book robust
- Review: Book explores global warning battle
- Review: India Edghill examines the story of Samson
- 'Ghost' traps, long lost, keep catching lobsters
- Rodgers has 3 TDs in Packers' 34-12 win vs. Lions
- Avast! Crichton's 'Pirate Latitudes' runs aground
- Deflation deepens in Japan in October
- Music review: Rihanna's CD is decent, but uneven
- Mexico drug rehab center owner detained in probe
- US school creates exchange program with China
- Victoria state bans jumps racing after 20 deaths
- Air Force captain wins new car on 'Jay Leno Show'
- China executes 2 for child abductions
- Taiwan shares open sharply lower
- The top ten music in the United States
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5
- ap_fixture:Celebrity Birthdays; ap_fixtureid:5B9E0A04C84344BFB492DCBE764A0298; ap_subject:Entertainment; topic:08003002; ap_topi
- Dollar sinks to fresh 14-year low vs yen
- Filipino who lost wife in massacre files candidacy
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foligno's PP goal leads Sens past Blue Jackets
- Man who died in Utah mishap was experienced caver
- Foreign exchange rates
- Filipino who lost wife in massacre files candidacy
- China to launch second lunar probe next October
- Howard, Magic ground Hawks
- SKorean fined for insulting Indian in racial case
- Asian stocks tumble amid dollar slump, Dubai fears
- Lawyers say Khmer Rouge prison chief a scapegoat
- Australian opposition splits over climate bill
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Oil slides below $76 as Dubai woes roil markets
- France out to end home drought against All Blacks
- Foreign ministry apologizes over human rights covenant lapse
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- China mine blast kills 9 as coal carnage continues
- Review: Bradley's `Imperial Cruise' goes adrift
- Dollar sinks to fresh 14-year low vs yen
- Stores look to basics to draw in holiday shoppers
- Rush starts as holiday shopping season revs up
- Undefeated Texas edges Texas A&M
- Khmer Rouge prison chief requests release
- Cambodian ex-prison chief pleads for release
- Senators down Jackets, go top of Northeast
- Sri Lanka 206-8 on 4th day of 2nd test
- Asian stocks tumble amid Dubai fears, dollar slump
- India vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- UNICEF staffer killed in southern Philippines
- Boat capsizes in Malaysia; woman dead, 11 missing
- Deflation, surging yen threaten Japan's recovery
- Sri Lanka faces its biggest test loss to India
- Magic claims Eastern Conference lead
- Consumer confidence reaches 19-month high
- NATO teams train Afghans on the front line
- Oil dives to near $74 as Dubai woes roil markets
- Japan's global auto production mixed in October
- Oil slides to near $74 as Dubai woes roil markets
- US buildup seen as helpful in 2 Afghan provinces
- Gambhir to miss 3rd test against Sri Lanka
- Karzai renews call on Taliban to lay down weapons
- Economy could see green light for growth in October
- Cambodian ex-prison chief pleads for release
- China pledges stable economic policy for next year
- Namibia vote expected to return party to power
- Japan stocks battered by rising yen, Dubai worries
- India scores innings victory over Sri Lankat
- Free agent Contreras meets with Japan's Hawks
- India beats Sri Lanka by innings and 144 runs
- China shares fall on Dubai World fears
- Was president in danger from dinner crashers?
- In tobacco-loving Virginia, bars give up the habit
- Pinetop Perkins' 80-year career still going
- Space shuttle Atlantis aims for morning landing
- Dubai World's debt freeze 'carefully planned'
- Apple's iPhone set to make splash in South Korea
- Japanese flock to first-ever open budget debate
- Swiss: No Polanski release until at least Monday
- Indonesia rejects Bali plan for turtle sacrifices
- Volkswagen to invest
- Volkswagen to invest
- Volkswagen to invest
- Volkswagen to invest
- Volkswagen to invest
- Volkswagen to invest
- Volkswagen to invest euro2.3 billion in Brazil
- Food banks go high-tech to feed the hungry
- Namibia vote expected to return party to power
- Share prices plunge on local bourse
- Slovenia: Patient's heart stops after H1N1 shot
- Russian PM Putin in France for economic talks
- Pakistan: Militants kill 3 anti-Taliban figures
- Climate debate heats up Caribbean summit
- Animated crime news stirs controversy in Taiwan
- Swedish economy drops 5 percent on year
- RBS signs gov't asset protection scheme
- Greek, Albanian, Macedonian PMs hold climate talks
- Sri Lankan air force helicopter crashes
- 2 rescued earlier at site of Utah cave tragedy
- Key British diplomat testifies to Iraq inquiry
- Thai court OKs extradition for drug plot suspect
- Trial resumes in Mumbai attacks case
- Afghan crash site found of missing helicopter
- Education ministry denies scholarship flap allegation
- Cambodia cancels pact for loan from Thailand
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Nigerian president treated for heart condition
- ThyssenKrupp confirms steep full-year loss
- Dubai debt crisis raises financial turmoil fears
- Sri Lankan air force helicopter crashes
- Dubai woes hit world stocks again; Asia down most
- Kandahar governor survives assassination attempt
- Jacquet: Domenech should have left last year
- In Greenland, warming fuels dream of hidden wealth
- China executes Chongqing gang boss amid crackdown
- UNICEF staffer shot in southern Philippines
- Swiss: Polanski to be held until at least Monday
- Russian PM Putin in France for economic talks
- 10-term borough chiefs honored for their public service
- France figure skater Joubert undergoes surgery
- China to relocate 1,400 families in lead poisoning
- UN helicopter attacked in Congo; 4 wounded
- Fulham signs Brede Hangeland to new contract
- China pledges stable economic policy for next year
- Judges set Dec. 4 as new Berlusconi trial date
- Spain: Prices rise after months of decline
- Dubai World's debt freeze 'carefully planned'
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Father charged over German teen's shooting spree
- Romanian president denies he hit boy at '04 rally
- Diplomats: Iran censured at IAEA meet
- Lenovo buying back mobile phone business
- No imminent return for United defender Ferdinand
- Japan, China defense heads agree on more exchanges
- Industry boosts eurozone economic sentiment
- Sri Lankan helicopter crashes; 4 feared dead
- Diplomats: Iran censured at IAEA meeting
- Karzai renews call for Taliban to lay down weapons
- Retired admiral says Russia losing its navy
- Pope: Immigrant kids must be integrated
- State media: Last body found in China mine blast
- Iran tells Norway to stay out of Nobel medal row
- Muslims cast stones on 3rd day of hajj, open Eid
- BMW sells Formula One team to Peter Sauber
- Ireland holds lead in World Cup of Golf
- Wales aiming to send Australia home beaten
- Key anti-Taliban figure assassinated in Pakistan
- Oil slides below $74 as Dubai woes roil markets
- No news rating system, no Apple Daily: Taipei mayor
- Report: Montgomery took steroids to beat Greene
- Swiss vote on proposal to ban minarets
- IAEA tells Russia to improve waste management
- Juventus racist fans targeted in France
- Russia's Putin: France backs South Stream pipeline
- Karzai renews call for Taliban to lay down weapons
- Diplomats: Iran censured at UN nuclear meeting
- Barroso unveils lineup of new European Commission
- Wales captain Jones out of Australia match injured
- First Taiwan-developed electric vehicle propulsion system unveiled
- Dollar sinks to 14-year low vs yen, rises vs euro
- France hopes for better trade links to China
- All Blacks aim to end losing streak against France
- Bucharest traffic eases after new road opens
- Cambodia cancels $41.2 million loan from Thailand
- Austrian Open dropped from ATP calendar
- Sri Lankan helicopter crash kills 4
- Iraqis seek to negotiate deal
- US stock futures tumble on fears over Dubai debt
- BMW sells Formula 1 team to Peter Sauber
- Force India retains Sutil, Liuzzi for 2010 season
- ThyssenKrupp reports loss of
- ThyssenKrupp reports loss of
- ThyssenKrupp reports loss of
- ThyssenKrupp reports loss of
- ThyssenKrupp reports loss of
- ThyssenKrupp reports loss of
- ThyssenKrupp reports loss of euro1.87 B ($2.8 B)
- 3 adults, child shot dead at family party in US.
- Cyprus Central Bank governor urges spending curb
- South Africa halting experiments for Ireland match
- German minister quits over Afghan strike fallout
- Swiss: Polanski in jail until at least Monday
- Hedge funds mull ditching UK for Switzerland, Asia
- Key British diplomat testifies to Iraq inquiry
- South Africa wins toss, bats vs. England
- Arsenal's Almunia: no room for error vs. Chelsea
- Retired admiral says Russia losing its navy
- Police crack credit card counterfeiting gang
- NATO chief Rasmussen praises Montenegro progress
- Pompey hoping to spend in January transfer window
- Sri Lanka's presidential poll set for Jan. 26
- Zimbabwe, SAfrica sign deal to boost investment
- Taiwan exposure amount totals about US$195 million: gov't
- Barroso unveils lineup of new European Commission
- Jobs, economics complicate Brazil's Amazon fight
- 4 relatives shot dead at US Thanksgiving party
- Singapore newspaper lauds Taiwan for acting against violent news
- Canadian buyer wants multiple sports at Silverdome
- US soldier dies of noncombat injuries in Iraq
- Tata Motors swings to $4.7m consolidated profit
- Scotland goes for unexpected sweep against Pumas
- Oil slides to near $74 as Dubai woes roil markets
- Lawyer: Sedatives given to cooks and doctors
- Iraqi VP: No deal yet on election law standoff
- Match-fixing a bigger threat to sport than doping
- Romania hails nomination of EU ag commissioner
- Lenin statue vandalized in Kiev
- Dubai debt fears remain focus in world markets
- German minister quits over Afghan strike fallout
- Suspect in Nazi trial proud of his SS service
- AP Sportlight
- The 26 nominees to serve on European Commission
- Poland clamps down on communist symbols
- Yemen airline not banned in EU despite crash
- More First Quench stores and jobs cut
- Dubai seeks to assure markets shaken by debt move
- Book review: Sue Grafton's latest is her best
- 1st Indo-Taiwanese Workshop on Infectious Diseases opens in India
- Russia, France sign 25 deals; EDF to back pipeline
- Spain seeks to transform its economy
- Stocks tumble on fears about Dubai debt fallout
- Space shuttle Atlantis, 7 astronauts back on Earth
- Taiwan's first shipment of oranges to China leaves for Shanghai
- Katey Sagal: Happy as the mom on 'Sons of Anarchy'
- WTO looks to boost trade, end global recession
- Lawyer: Sedatives given to cooks and doctors
- In recession, `Up in the Air' touches down on time
- NATO allies may commit 6,000 troops for Afghan war
- 4 relatives shot dead at US Thanksgiving party
- Cathay Insurance (Shanghai) gets approval for Fujian branch
- Military divorces edge up again in 9th year of war
- Atomredmetzoloto makes offer for Khan Resources
- Intervention threat halts dollar slide _ for now
- Chile cleared to play in World Cup
- Shoppers pack stores as holiday season revs up
- Caged 'cavemen' go on display at Warsaw zoo
- Crashers probe may become criminal investigation
- FBI: Ex-doctor in Ohio admitted making pipe bombs
- 'Action News' banned from school networks: education minister
- Obana more accommodating to China than predecessors: scholar
- Dubai World's US$60m debt freeze is 'carefully planned'
- Taiex plummets 3.2% as banks search for Dubai exposure
- U.N. and France get climate debate rolling at Commonwealth summit
- Apple Daily accuses Taipei City Gov't of return to martial law
- 80 Takashi Murakami lithographs come to Taiwan for the first time
- 10-term borough chiefs honored
- Propulsion system
- DOH pushes potential of expanding international medical services: report
- Education ministry denies scholarship flap allegation
- Graduate School and Career Exhibition to offer 150,000 jobs
- Iran seizes human rights lawyer's Nobel Peace medal
- China to launch second lunar probe
- Shuttle crew prepares for return to Earth
- Lawyers say Khmer Rouge prison chief a scapegoat
- Philippine politician orders massacre
- Filipino who lost wife in massacre files candidacy
- Middle East power shifting to Turkey and Iran
- China, U.S. bids unlock climate talks, but still fall short
- Holiday giving: How to choose a charity
- War deprives Yemeni elite of choicest chew
- Survivors sharpen debate on mammograms
- Japan seeks baby boom to defuse population timebomb
- U.S. gives thanks, sees parades, feasts in space
- Michelin honors cheap eats in new HK-Macau guide
- Publishers to launch online newsstand
- Pop star's husband gets suspended jail term in Japan
- Robots cook and model clothes on show in Tokyo
- Freddie Mercury memorial a beacon for British Asians
- Paris celebrates Ballets Russes for its vitality and creativity
- London West End show goes multi-lingual
- Dubai World debt decision 'serious misjudgement'
- Singapore firm inks multi-million $ Myanmar gas deal, says report
- Australia banks say little affected by the Dubai crisis
- Swedish economy drops an annual 5 percent in Q3
- Rush starts as holiday shopping season revs up
- iPhone set for tough test in South Korea launch
- Volkswagen to invest 2.3 billion euros in Brazil
- ING announces terms for 7.5-billion-euro rights issue: report
- Taiwan stocks fall the most since July
- Asian stocks slump on Dubai debt concern
- U.S. dollar languishes in 14-year low vs yen
- Crude oil prices slide
- Joel Salatin advocates a better way to raise food
- Plant scientists build a 'Sears catalog' for corn genome
- European high flyers Bordeaux target domestic bliss
- Buoyant Bayern hunt victory at emotional Hanover
- Bated breath ahead of World Cup draw
- Murray labors to fruitless Verdasco victory
- 'What's going on?' No one knows who will enter at world finals
- Del Potro downs Roger Federer to scrape into semis
- Djokovic beats Nadal to stay alive at ATP finals
- Abbas says Israeli settlement freeze not enough
- Secret Service: officers didn't verify crashers
- White House: State dinner crashers met Obama
- 2010 COMPUTEX TAIPEI 30th Anniversary
- 2010 COMPUTE TAIPEI-HTC HD2 Ships in Europe and Asia
- 2010 COMPUTEX TAIPEI-MSI Releases the Xtreme Speed Mainboard Series
- 2010 COMPUTEX TAIPEI-Kidd Positions Itself as an Ultimate Laptop Battery Provider
- 2010 COMPUTEX TAIPEI-All Eyes on COMPUTEX TAIPEI as Mobile Internet Takes Mainstream
- Yemen airline not banned in EU despite crash
- US delays new ban on Internet gambling
- Spain seeks to wean economy off construction
- 3 Ukrainians died in Afghan helicopter crash
- UEFA wants to coach players to avoid match-fixers
- GM: Opel to launch new models in break-even plan
- Crude prices fall on Dubai debt jitters
- French rugby match postponed due to swine flu
- White House endorses IAEA censure of Iran
- 2 French patients die from mutated swine flu
- Obama set to meet with Australian prime minister
- Dubai crisis jolts markets, but early fears ease
- Mininova: copyrighted works removed from servers
- Robinho set for Man City return after 3 months out
- Austrian luxury fair a rich shopper's paradise
- FAA transcripts show efforts to reach Flight 188
- De Villiers smashes 121 against England in ODI
- Montserrat volcano shivers, hurls rocks, gases
- Grenada probes prisoner's escort service
- Poland clamps down on communist symbols
- French vintners sound alarm on climate change
- MGM Mirage: CityCenter not affected by debt woes
- Stocks slide on concerns about Dubai debt fallout
- NYC church, Native American tribe reconcile
- Millions sought in damages in Italy murder case
- Mexico's central bank predicts economic growth
- Lenin statue vandalized in Kiev
- Nadal, Verdasco struggle ahead of Davis Cup final
- Filipino candidate files to run despite slaughter
- US family sues over kin's shattered casket
- Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus form customs union
- US woman sees image of Jesus on her iron
- Sudanese teen flogged for wearing indecent skirt
- Saab: New buyers emerge after Koenigsegg collapse
- Jamaica teen charged in marbles killing sentenced
- Bomb kills police chief in Russian province
- Arabian Horse Foundation begins Swayze scholarship
- French regulators end insider trading hearings
- Canada high court rules for Wal-Mart in union case
- Costa Rica to recognize next Honduran government
- Unbeaten Colts face decade-long patsy
- Authorities: Tiger Woods seriously hurt in crash
- Sudanese teen flogged for wearing "indecent" skirt
- Queen Elizabeth to visit Canada
- Reports: Passenger train cars derail in Russia
- Treasurys rally amid concern about Dubai debt
- Greece, Macedonia find no progress on name dispute
- South Africa crush England to level ODI series 1-1
- Canadian researcher says arctic ice is thinning
- South Africa vs. England 3rd ODI Scoreboard
- World Cup Ski Jumping Results
- Authorities: Golfer Tiger Woods hurt in car crash
- Authorities: Tiger Woods hurt in car crash at home
- 9 Saudi soldiers missing along Saudi-Yemen border
- Iniesta agrees to 1-year extension thru 2015
- Train in Russia derails, deaths reported
- Senators recall defenseman Karlsson from minors
- Henrik Sedin leads Canucks
- Brodeur becomes NHL all-time minutes leader
- USVI seeks to curb emissions from BVI dump
- Authorities: Tiger Woods hurt in car crash by home
- Authorities: Tiger Woods hurt in US car crash
- Transcripts show efforts to reach lost pilots
- Montreal confirms return of Canadian GP
- Signs of life in stores as holiday shopping begins
- Report: 33 Cubans come ashore near power plant
- Report: 10 feared dead in Russia train derailment
- Dollar touches low against yen amid Dubai crisis
- US and China to reduce emissions, but not enough
- Horse industry closely watches Dubai debt crisis
- Report: 9 killed in Russia train derailment
- Dubai debt problems cast shadow over region
- Commodity prices fall as Dubai fears boost dollar
- German Football Results
- R&B star Chris Brown to be interviewed on '20/20'
- Austria's Walchhofer fastest at World Cup training
- German Football Summaries
- Cologne's draw helps in relegation fight
- Christian church, Native American tribe reconcile
- Fed lending for emergency bank loans rises a bit
- Britain, France back global fund for climate ills
- Moody's: No immediate ratings changes on UAE banks
- Report: 22 dead in Russia train derailment
- White House says uninvited dinner couple met Obama
- Body of man trapped in cave won't be removed
- Police chief: Woods' wife helped after accident
- NYC mayor spent a record $102M to win a 3rd term
- Davydenko advances to semifinals at ATP finals
- UN urges equal treatment ahead of Haiti elections
- US customs to screen incoming Saipan travelers
- Reports: 22 dead in Russia train derailment
- Costa Rica: Honduras vote must be backed if fair
- FBI: Ex-doctor in admitted making pipe bombs
- Officials: 22 dead in Russia train derailment
- Iconic Ansel Adams print going up for NYC auction
- UK diplomat: US was 'hell bent' on Iraq invasion
- Transcripts show effort to reach off-course pilots
- Saturday, December 5
- Coyotes recall forward Mikkel Boedker from minors
- Venezuela prosecutors target bank executives
- Ducks end Blackhawks' 8-game winning streak
- Insuring young key to health care overhaul plans
- Body of trapped US spelunker won't be recovered
- Bison return as Mexico releases 23 animals from US
- Officials: 23 dead in Russia train derailment
- Japan launches 5th spy satellite
- Zimbabwe cargo plane crashes at Shanghai airport
- Alabama rally to beat Auburn and stay unbeaten
- Officials: 25 dead in Russia train derailment
- Oilers' Hemsky to have shoulder surgery
- 4 killed at Fla. Thanksgiving, relative sought
- Zimbabwe cargo plane crashes at Shanghai airport
- Mexico captures 'Crutches' gang, odd arsenal
- Flooding traps 17 in northern China coal mine
- New Zealanders mark 30-year-old air tragedy
- Australia welcomes giant pandas with city party
- Report: 3 dead after cargo plane crashes in China
- Germany edges England 3-2 at Champions Trophy
- SKorea president ready to meet North's leader
- Brodeur breaks NHL record as Devils win
- Argentine Results
- Independiente defeats Huracan 2-0
- Zimbabwe cargo plane crashes in China, killing 3
- Celtics extend Atlantic lead, down Raptors
- Bangladesh ferry capsizes at dock; 15 dead
- Guatemala mob kills, burns 3 suspected criminals
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Body of trapped Utah spelunker won't be recovered
- Secret Service: We didn't check dinner crashers
- US Secret Service: We didn't check dinner crashers
- Australia, Germany open with Champions Trophy wins
- Woods injured in crash, wife smashes car window
- Bangladesh ferry capsizes at dock; 15 dead
- Officials: 39 dead in Russia train derailment
- H1N1-related school closures in Taiwan hit new high
- Apple's iPhone arrives in tech-savvy South Korea
- The AP Top 25 Fared
- Indonesia struck by 6.2 magnitude earthquake
- Japan launches 5th spy satellite
- Woods injured in car accident outside home
- Official: Blast may have caused train wreck
- First civil lawsuit starts in China milk scandal
- Bomb detonates in Afghan capital, no injuries
- Eq. Guinea leader expected to win near 100 percent
- Recession sends older Americans to food pantries
- Hyundai suspends passenger vehicle sales in Japan
- Alabama edges state rival Auburn
- Australia, Germany, Dutch win at Champions Trophy
- Couples, Singh out of Australian tournaments
- Taiwan European Film Festival to kick off Nov. 30
- Guests for the Sunday TV news shows
- Bangladesh ferry capsizes at dock; 18 dead
- Taiwan opposition to hold protest against upcoming cross-strait talks
- Ireland holds lead in World Cup of Golf
- Relative sought in 4 Florida Thanksgiving killings
- Number of atypical workers in Taiwan rises to 687,000
- Beckenbauer becomes honorary president of Bayern
- 12 inmates escape from western Afghan prison
- Bangladesh ferry capsizes at dock; 30 dead
- Hakuho secures 12th Emperor's Cup
- Pakistani president turns over nuclear authority
- Relative sought in 4 Fla. Thanksgiving killings
- Screenwriter Avary taken off jail furlough
- British envoy urges U.K.-Taiwan cooperation in green technology
- Podobedova sets 3 world records at weightlifting
- Van Persie out for up to 5 months after surgery
- Pakistani president turns over nuclear authority
- Ireland holds lead in World Cup of Golf
- Wolfsburg's Martins to have surgery
- Police to talk to Woods about accident
- Russia investigates train derailment as terror act
- Ibrahimovic expects Barcelona win against Madrid
- Taipei to continue monitoring Apple Daily for obscene content
- Eastern rail electrification project to begin next week: president
- Swiss ready Polanski's chalet for house arrest
- Ibrahimovic expects Barcelona win against Madrid
- Man wanted on US terror charges sentenced in China
- Kinmen township holds Kaoliang liquor festival
- 3 Americans die in cargo plane crash in China
- Iranian lawmaker: Iran could leave nuclear treaty
- 3 Americans die in cargo plane crash in China
- Death toll from floods in Saudi reaches 106
- Taiwan aerospace company to vie for COMAC 919 contracts
- Pope lauds '84 Argentina-Chile peace agreement
- Taiwan private graduate school offers over NT$1.2 million scholarship
- Taiwan jewelry trader robbed of diamonds worth over NT$10 million
- 12 inmates escape prison in western Afghanistan
- Summit may help settle Latin American spats
- Wai Ying Hung wins Golden Horse's best supporting actress award
- Iranian lawmaker: Iran could leave nuclear treaty
- Unlikely politician tries comeback in Mexico
- Knox's parents investigated for defamation
- Bangladesh ferry capsizes at dock; 37 dead
- Report: Traces of explosives at Russian train site
- Magnitude 4.8 quake shakes Martinique
- Delegation to visit U.S. for photovoltaic, electric cars industries
- Flooding traps 16 in northern China coal mine
- SKorea's Jang wins 4th weightlifting title
- Russia: Bomb caused train crash that killed 26
- Indonesian minister blames disasters on immorality
- NASA: Floating 'junk' no threat to space station
- Taiwan promotes creative cultural products in Beijing
- Dubai looks to oil-rich neighbor for possible aid
- Hajj devil stoning ritual biggest swine flu risk
- Afghanistan, Iraq: different wars
- Germany's Geisenberger wins World Cup race
- Scottish Football Results
- Luge World Cup Results
- Hattestad, Kowalczyk win World Cup sprints
- Rangers loses to Aberdeen 1-0
- Obama challenge: keep Hispanic support
- Western Sahara activist
- SKorea fishing boat sinks off Uruguay; no one hurt
- Ballack: We must learn lessons from Enke's suicide
- Global economy to return to pre-crisis level by 2012: experts
- Twists and turns snagged missing pilot case
- Russia: Bomb caused train crash that killed 26
- Naslund joins Forsberg on hometown team in Sweden
- Taiwanese drama big winner at Chinese Oscars
- Taiwan, Japan agree to on-board inspections of fishing boats
- A list of winners at Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards
- WTO opponents burn cars, break windows in Geneva
- France's former tourism minister investigated
- Lamy Chappuis takes Nordic Combined WCup event
- 10,000 E. African albinos in hiding after killings
- Toni returns to Bayern squad after feud with coach
- Some gays seek renewed focus on civil unions
- Carbon credits spell new future for forests
- Italy beats Samoa 24-6 in rugby international
- Taipei to continue monitoring Apple Daily for obscenity
- Russia probes train derailment as terror act
- Taiwan opposition to hold protest against upcoming cross-strait talks
- Taiwan aerospace company to vie for COMAC contracts
- IT Month 2009 opens in Taipei
- European Film Festival to kick off
- Kinmen township holds Kaoliang liquor festival
- A(H1N1)-related school closures hit new high: CEC
- Virus mutation spreads as swine flu deaths leap
- Bangladesh ferry capsizes at dock, leaving at least 18 dead
- Australia welcomes giant pandas with city party
- Japan launches 5th spy satellite
- U.N. nuclear meeting censures Iran's nuke plan
- Zimbabwe cargo plane crashes in China, killing 3
- Commonwealth talks raise hopes climate deal might within reach
- Google, EBay wanted as prisoners of privacy wars
- Pakistan can't just kick out the Taliban; it must rebuild its tribal areas, too
- Big crowds hit U.S. 'Black Friday' shops
- iPhone's debut in South Korea means paradigm shift: experts
- Wall Street stocks drop on Dubai debt crisis
- Spain unveils sweeping economic strategy
- Iraq's postmen put their lives in God's hands
- For giant turtles, beach offers a precarious start to life
- TV stars embarrass Secret Service
- Stars gather in Taiwan for Golden Horse Awards
- Pinetop Perkins' career is still going after eighty years
- Robin Williams returns to HBO
- Communist official's family at Paris debutantes ball
- Robbie Williams causes wedding stir Down Under
- BBC chief predicts smaller corporation after 2012
- Target Tokyo: The invasion of Japan that never happened
- Have fewer headaches, more sex: Tips from an armchair economist
- Avast! Crichton's 'Pirate Latitudes' runs aground
- Actress uses fashion to raise aid for Africa
- Big girl takes on skinny fashion world
- Celtics extend Atlantic lead, down Raptors
- Duncan, McDyess carry Spurs over Rockets
- Davydenko clinches final semis berth
- Australian PM canvasses FIFA supports for World Cup bid
- Woods suffers face cuts in minor car crash outside Florida home
- Barca's Alves puts team values above star cult
- Taiwanese director Leon Dai biggest winner in Golden Horse Awards
- COMPUTEX TAIPEI-Microsoft Unveils New Windows Phones Worldwide
- Rangers loses to Aberdeen, Celtic beats St. Mirren
- English Football Results
- Rooney's hat trick clinches United win at Pompey
- Police: murderous moose a suspect in Swedish death
- Pakistani president turns over nuclear authority
- Canada freight locomotive engineers walk off job
- Taiwan honors local film at Chinese Oscars
- Italy beats Samoa 24-6 in rugby union test
- Warner performs U-turn to back England's WCup bid
- Dinner crashers shook hands with President Obama
- Lima apologizes to Afro-Peruvians for abuses
- Bremen draws 2-2 with Wolfsburg in Bundesliga
- Knox's parents investigated for defamation
- Sexton kicks Ireland to 15-10 win over S. Africa
- Raul Castro praises Cuban army as well prepared
- Federer loses to Davydenko at ATP finals
- Argentina beats Scotland 9-6 in rugby test
- Allardyce leaves hospital after heart surgery
- Ski resorts fight global warming; Utah gov unsure
- Bernanke makes case for strong Fed role on banks
- Norway's Romoren wins opening ski jumping event
- Italian Football Results
- Rat pack: Scientists warming up to African rodent
- Australia beats Wales 33-12 at Millennium Stadium
- Spanish Football Results
- Police: 911 tapes of Woods' crash to be out Sunday
- Early tries take Australia to 33-12 win over Wales
- Massa returns to action in charity karting event
- Mexico police arrest Italians in counterfeit case
- Bilic leads Sporting to 1-0 win over Villarreal
- English Scoring Leaders
- English Football Summaries
- With scandal behind him, Davydenko reaches final
- Tapes of police call after Woods crash coming out
- Greek Football Results
- South Africa, Ireland coach win IRB awards
- Police: 911 tapes of Woods' crash to be out Sunday
- Celtic reclaims Scottish lead from Rangers
- Police: Tapes of Woods' crash to be out Sunday
- Geneva: Police use tear gas on WTO protest
- French Football Results
- Genoa beats local rivals Sampdoria 3-0 in Serie A
- Hoelzl takes Aspen GS for 1st World Cup victory
- PSG beats Auxerre 1-0 in French league
- Swiss skier Didier Cuche wins World Cup downhill
- Police: Woods, wife unavailable for interview
- Twente beats Willem II 3-1 to keep Dutch lead
- Johnson denies excessive conservatism with England
- Johnson: England is not excessively conservative
- Namibia qualifies for 2011 Rugby World Cup
- Caribbean news briefs
- New Zealand overwhelms France 39-12 in rugby test
- US man wanted for ecoterror sentenced in China
- ATP World Tour Finals Results
- Del Potro reaches final by beating Soderling in 3
- Canada close to nuclear deal with India
- McCaw, Springboks, Ireland share top rugby awards
- International Rugby Board Player of the Year
- Portuguese Football Results
- Sunday, December 6
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Report: Witness in Stang land case shot in Brazil
- Leaders say momentum building on climate change
- Sevilla rallies to draw Malaga; Valencia held 1-1
- Benfica top after 0-0 derby draw against Sporting
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Men's World Cup Downhill Results
- Women's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- For stars, high-tech gaffes hard to hide
- Concussion expected to sideline Roethlisberger
- China tries to fix crumbling health care system
- Soderling ends breakthrough season with tough loss
- WWII vet's battle ends in gunshot at US clinic
- America takes its battle against AIDS to Vietnam
- Demjanjuk goes on trial in Germany
- Canada beats Russia 22-6 in 1st rugby clash
- Saturday's International Rugby Results
- Great Australian Run results
- Austrian, Australian win 15km races in Melbourne
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- Most Points in Test Rugby
- Administration plans new efforts on foreclosures
- No 1 Florida thrash Florida State 37-10
- Cavaliers bounce back by beating Mavericks 111-95
- News exec: Dinner crashers shopping interview
- Crosby shoots hat trick as Penguins beat Rangers
- Malaysia seeks child from Belgium in custody spat
- Senate report: Bin Laden was 'within our grasp'
- South Korea beats Germany 5-3 at Champions Trophy
- Italy beats Samoa 24-6, 1st win in 17 months
- Death toll in Bangladesh ferry capsize rises to 40
- Ireland beat Springboks 15-10 to end unbeaten year
- Venezuela turns to cloud-seeding to battle drought
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Longtime CBS News producer Bernard Birnbaum dies
- Swiss vote on anti-Islam move to ban new minarets
- Summit may help settle Latin American spats
- Wis. police report 4 shot in Madison duplex
- America wages new war in Vietnam - on AIDS
- SC WWII vet's battle ends in gunshot at VA clinic
- Injured Summer Bird out of Japan Cup Dirt
- Australia, South Korea win at Champions Trophy
- Iranian lawmaker: Iran could leave nuclear treaty
- Summer Bird out of Japan Cup Dirt
- Honduras hopes to move past coup with election
- Cavaliers bounce back to sink Mavericks
- Bute defends IBF super middle title
- Pressures on Pakistan's president mount
- Ex-rebel likely to be Uruguay presidential winner
- Chronology of Demjanjuk case, Adv29
- A look at prosecutions of Nazi suspects in Germany
- Kings rule over Blackhawks
- The AP Top 25 Fared
- Pilgrims toss stones on final day of hajj
- LA stylist learns modern meaning of 'pay phone'
- Tebow leads Gators in his final home game
- Seoul downplays expectations of US-NKorea talks
- Australia undefeated at Champions Trophy
- Spanish police officer shot, wounded in attack
- Melbourne extends A-League lead
- Capsized ferry righted in Bangladesh; 45 dead
- Fla. police eye Mich. in holiday killings probe
- Philippine journalists expect attacks to continue
- Molinaris give Italy first World Cup title
- 2 stranded whales near death on Bali beach
- Sri Lanka's ex-army chief to run for president
- Exec: Obama dinner crashers shopping interview
- Iran earmarks $20 million to support militants
- Eq. Guinea vote to reinstall leader denying graft
- Water cooler at nuke plant in India contaminated
- Afghan gov't: 26 militants killed along border
- President supports idea of building of Kin-Lieh Bridge
- Kashima a win away from J-League title
- Pakistan opposition urges prez to give up powers
- High cost of housing tops list of public complaints
- Cops: 4 die in Calif. crash as car runs red light
- KMT, DPP leaders ramp up campaign in countdown to local elections
- Report: Indebted Dubai World rejected asset sale
- Family: Slain public defender didn't speak of fear
- Taipei mayor welcomes newspaper's response to public outcry
- Victims being identified after Russian train wreck
- Euro zone officials: China yuan should strengthen
- Capsized ferry righted in Bangladesh; 51 dead
- France coach proud of his team despite heavy loss
- Eight universities form EMBA education alliance
- Pakistan opposition urges prez to give up powers
- Messi leads shortlist of 10 for Golden Ball award
- Pope urges prayer, action to comfort AIDS patients
- Nepal's Cabinet to meet at Everest in December
- South Africa out for 119 vs. England in 4th ODI
- South Africa vs. England Scoreboard
- Poor fish catches attributed to deviation of Kuroshio Current
- Powerful clan denies role in Philippine massacre
- Chinese skipper dies in fishing boat accident off Pengjia Islet
- Capsized ferry righted in Bangladesh; 58 dead
- UK's Brown calls on Pakistan in hunt for al-Qaida
- Victims being identified after Russian train wreck
- Pechstein says she hasn't given up on career
- Saudi official: 5 dead from swine flu at hajj
- Pope praises pro-crucifix demonstrators
- Oral cancer mortality rate will keep spiking over next decade: DOH
- Projection: Swiss vote to ban new minarets
- Spain says trawler attacked by pirates
- Kameda defeats Naito to win WBC flyweight title
- Taiwan seeks collaboration with China to tap into e-book market
- Israel seeks more settlement freeze enforcers
- Rwanda becomes 54th member of British Commonwealth
- Costa Rican, Israeli presidents share peace vision
- France coach proud of his team despite heavy loss
- Saudi official: 5 dead from swine flu at hajj
- US soldier dies of noncombat injuries in Iraq
- Dutch Football Results
- Road out of recession may be long and winding
- Ajax wins 5-1 at Vitesse to stay 6 points off lead
- British climate skeptic on EU Copenhagen team
- Young students from 8 countries meet at Taipei education fair
- Police: 3 Jamaica boys drown in river
- Massa beats Schumacher in charity karting race
- Russia sends security pact draft to leaders abroad
- Bryan brothers win doubles final at ATP finals
- Blatter says handball wasn't Henry's fault
- Zoeggeler leads Italian 1-2 World Cup finish
- Netanyahu to Germany for joint session with Merkel
- England beats South Africa by 7 wickets in 4th ODI
- UAE to back banks amid Dubai meltdown
- Clico insurance to close Cayman branch
- France and Rwanda agree to restore ties
- Football fans fight across Germany
- England beats Proteas by 7 wickets in 4th ODI
- Luge World Cup Results
- Israel to beef up enforcement of settlement freeze
- Zimbabwe PM welcomes South Africa's intervention
- Senators: Take action against White House crashers
- Woods expected to talk to police Sunday
- AP Sportlight
- Bryan brothers win doubles final at ATP finals
- Sri Lanka denied next Commonwealth summit
- Somali training camps fuel threat of attacks on US
- Valencia's Silva out for month with knee injury
- Northug, Saarinen win classic races
- Russians mourn victims of express train wreck
- Liverpool beats Everton 2-0 in Merseyside derby
- UAE to back banks amid Dubai meltdown
- Turbulence ahead: Senate opens health care debate
- Iran approves building 10 enrichment sites
- CNA daybook for Nov. 30, 2009
- EU: Nations must do more for climate change pact
- Italian chef missing at sea on Caribbean cruise
- Party leaders ramp up campaign in countdown to local elections
- Mayor praises newspaper's response to outcry
- Leaders say momentum building on climate change
- President supports idea of building of Kin-Liehyu Bridge
- Oral cancer mortality rate will keep spiking over next decade
- Taiwanese director Dai biggest winner in Golden Horse Awards
- High cost of housing tops list of public complaints
- Eight universities form EMBA education alliance
- Bin Laden was 'within our grasp'
- Pilgrims toss stones on final day of hajj
- Hondurans vote for president after coup
- Bomb causes train crash that killed 24
- Swiss vote on law to ban new minarets
- 'Nuclear pope' ElBaradei steps down
- Outraged Saudis blast govt after deadly Jeddah flood
- Death toll in Bangladesh ferry capsize rises to 40
- Taiwan polls are test of confidence in Ma
- In 'Going Rogue,' the quoted set the tone
- Taiwan honors local film at Chinese Oscars
- Classical pianist Genevieve Joy dies at age 90
- For stars, high-tech gaffes hard to hide
- Longtime CBS News producer Birnbaum dies
- If Mahmoud Abbas steps down, Dweik will be next in line
- Explorer standing the test of time : Captain Cook
- USSR meets YouTube in Russian web nostalgia project
- British tabloids inspire school in Russia for scandal
- 'Baghdad Island' battlefield reopens as family playground
- Police, protesters clash ahead of WTO conference
- Public debt imperils world economy
- Malaysia Iskandar zone not affected by Dubai
- ECB rates expected on hold as bank mulls exit strategy
- Dubai as finance hub faces first test after debt shock
- Black Friday store spending edges up; online soars