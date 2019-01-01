英文新聞列表 English News List
- `Piano' maker Campion studies poetry in Keats saga
- Chinese ballet tiptoes from revolutionary past
- `Dan in Real Life' opens Lerche's music to world
- Lady Dai tomb among richest finds in China history
- The top ten music in the United States
- Australian court extends sentence in diving death
- 'The Lost Symbol' is a roaring ride
- "The Lost Symbol" (Doubleday, 509 pages, $29.95), by Dan Brown:
- `Jennifer's Body' not as hot as it should be
- Mass. House approves Sen. Kennedy succession bill
- Taiwan shares open marginally lower
- Review: The joke's on us with `The Informant!'
- Review: `Love Happens,' as do soggy cliches
- River Plate join Boca in early Copa Sud exit
- Cornish shines as Keats' love in `Bright Star'
- Celebrity birthdays for Sept. 20-26
- Israel Vazquez returns to ring Oct. 10
- Wozniak, Safarova, Mattek-Sands, Osterloh advance
- Jailed Cuba protester released to psychiatric ward
- Fever heat up for 88-79 playoff win over Mystics
- Venezuela to sell more than $4B in debt
- US man convicted in nationwide anthrax scare
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Judge: Maid's suit against Kobe Bryant can proceed
- Syndicated astrologer Linda C. Black dead at 65
- Foreign exchange rates
- Mexico closes drug rehab centers after attacks
- Guatemala nabs 6th cop in lawyer-killing scandal
- Venezuela's considers shooting down drug planes
- Jamaica to increase cocoa production, meet demand
- Angels hold on for 4-3 win over Red Sox
- Caribbean news briefs
- Miller, Fogerty honored at Americana Music Awards
- Coyotes owner wants NHL ordered to mediation
- Young class of divas inducted on VH1 special
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Match fixing claim rocks lawn bowls
- Hamels strikes out 10 as Phillies beat Nats
- Toluca hammers Marathon 7-0
- Panama: More tainted medicine in 1,155 bottles
- Women's National Basketball Association
- China rejects US criticism of its military
- Mexico closes drug rehab centers after attacks
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi appeals conviction
- Polls give Japan's new Cabinet strong support
- National League Leaders
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Attorney: US financier took meds for back pain
- Toluca thrashes Marathon 7-0
- Google injects search savvy into display ad system
- John Leguizamo, Penelope Cruz win ALMA Awards
- AP IMPACT: Gov't stands by as mercury taints water
- Protectionism rising despite G-20 vows on trade
- SKorea: NKorea seeks recognition as nuclear state
- Malaysian court orders Muslim lovers caned for sex
- Oil near $72 on concerns economic recovery slow
- Unique 'Paper Dome' highlights Taomi's community building success
- Fashion Week ends with seasonless look for spring
- More fights ahead in Congress over US health care
- Picture emerges of Yale suspect as controlling
- Cross-strait talks on financial MOUs near completion: MAC
- Asian markets retreat after setting new highs
- Aerosmith's Perry frustrated over Tyler accident
- Rarely seen Rembrandt portrait to be auctioned
- Analysis: Obama abandons view of Iran, not Europe
- Japan finance company Aiful seeks debt reprieve
- Philippine police kill 4 kidnappers; rescue trader
- Report: NKorean leader meets Chinese special envoy
- American League Leaders
- World Vision applies 921 earthquake experience to typhoon relief
- Man who tried to get in Seacrest's car arrested
- Afghan leader: Election 'true and fair'
- Police: Bomb kills 7 in NW Pakistan market
- US mom arrested in young daughters' stabbings
- Miami puts emphatic end to Georgia Tech hex
- Australia plans welfare cut if kids miss school
- Police: Bomb kills 7 in NW Pakistan market
- US military training Iraqi prison guards
- Iranian government supporters, opposition to rally
- Israel warns its citizens of Indian attack threat
- Japan, US agree to deepen alliance
- No joy for Thailand three years after coup
- Report: NKorean leader meets Chinese special envoy
- Man stabs 2 to death, wounds 12 in Beijing
- Uighur activist leaves SKorea after entry denied
- Canadian, American troops killed in Afghanistan
- Lloyds bank in talks with gov't on toxic assets
- Official: 25 dead in suicide attack in NW Pakistan
- French fan seriously hurt in soccer brawl
- Japan stocks fall as consumer lender stumbles
- Pakistan to arrest cleric linked to Mumbai attacks
- Official: Suicide bomb kills 25 in NW Pakistan
- Indonesian terrorist used veil to elude police
- US group tests composting of pooch poop
- India pulls out of hosting shooting WCup
- Lloyds bank in talks with gov't on toxic assets
- Iran government supporters, opposition hold rally
- UK general: NATO needs quick wins in Afghanistan
- Lawmakers push for arson registry
- Ex-Morgan Stanley banker gets 7 years jail in HK
- Pakistan to arrest cleric accused in Mumbai attack
- Euro lower against dollar
- Canadian, American troops killed in Afghanistan
- Ex-Morgan Stanley banker gets 7 years jail in HK
- China shares fall on profit-taking
- French swimmer Manaudou retires
- France evacuates 17 victims of Somalia attack
- Oil below $72 on concerns economic recovery slow
- Report: NKorea open to 'multilateral talks'
- Muslim groups try to ease fears with accreditation
- World Bank to Israel: ease Palestinian exports
- Strong earthquake jolts western Philippines
- Russian tycoon eyes building new arena for NJ Nets
- Prosecutor: Jury can be seated in drowning retrial
- Dixon takes pole for Indy Japan 300
- Police focus on Yale murder suspect's attitude
- Kyrgyz lawmakers strip deputy of immunity
- Share prices close higher on local bourse
- Death toll rises to 21 in Somalia suicide attack
- Last poll before German election puts Merkel ahead
- IndyCar-Indy Japan 300 Lineup
- Davis Cup Asia/Oceania zone
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- German producer prices down 7 pct in August
- Ex-Morgan Stanley banker gets 7 years jail in HK
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Premier delivers policy report amid protest by opposition
- Flintoff to coach UAE team during rehabilitation
- Britain borrows record 16 bln pounds in August
- Turkish military seeks continued assault on rebels
- Tropical Storm Marty weakening over the Pacific
- Report: American Airlines in joint bid to help JAL
- China activist told to leave city for National Day
- US envoy in new try to revive Mideast peace talks
- Dry run: Beijing shuts early for parade practice
- Iran hard-liners attack reformist ex-president
- Hatoyama targets waste in budget, gets high polls
- Death toll rises to 21 in Somalia suicide attack
- Polls: Merkel on track for new German coalition
- Discovery of nutrition sensor could help plant growth, cure disease
- Palestinian official: US envoy ends shuttle
- Russia's PM Putin urges foreign investment
- World stocks retreat amid thin data
- Turkey to buy 4 missile defense systems
- UK lending falls to record lows in July
- Liu Xiang returns at Shanghai meet
- Russia's Putin urges US to scrap trade barriers
- Poles call US missile defense shift a betrayal
- 'The Cove' director risks arrest to come to Tokyo
- Grasshoppers appoints former FIFA executive Linsi
- Italy looking to 'transition' in Afghanistan
- NATO proposes link with Russia's missile defense
- Indian police say 7 rebels and a soldier killed
- President will not meet ex-Chinese premier's son: spokesman
- Kyrgyz lawmakers strip deputy of immunity
- World Bank approves $400 million loan for Ukraine
- Ask AP: Tsunami alerts, balanced federal budget
- Report: North Korea open to multilateral talks
- Ex-Morgan Stanley banker jailed for 7 years in HK
- Detained Taiwanese fishing vessel to return home
- Palestinian aide: No deal on resuming peace talks
- Bombs kill Canadian, US troops in Afghanistan
- WHO: Pandemic flu vaccine production to fall short
- Oil below $72 on concerns demand recovery slow
- Russia's Putin urges US to scrap trade barriers
- New municipalities to become operational by Dec. 2010: premier
- Expert: bloody footprint not Italy defendant's
- Iran reformist attacked; Ahmadinejad slams Israel
- Sri Lanka pledges to resettle displaced civilians
- Germany's Merkel: G-20 should take lead on economy
- Taiwan party defends film about Uighur activist
- H1N1 virus claims two more lives
- Report: Gender tests done on runner in SAfrica
- Number of child care centers in Taiwan falling
- India police say 7 rebels and a soldier killed
- Serbia president backs tough action on extremists
- France topples UK in European investment ranks
- Israelis welcome Jewish New Year
- WTA Guangzhou International Women's Open Results
- Russia's PM Putin urges foreign investment
- Recession swells British government's debts
- Inquiry clears IIHF head Fasel of kickback claims
- Copies of independent Kazakh newspaper seized
- Maine lobsterman, victim indicted in turf war
- FTSE 100 up 8.31 at 5,172.26
- Peng Shuai into semifinals in Guangzhou
- Stocks index futures little changed
- NATO chief proposes linked US/Russian/NATO defense
- Davis Cup results
- Greek foreign minister is hospitalized
- Ferguson rips into 'cocky' Man City ahead of derby
- Bulgaria may sell stake in nuclear plant to Russia
- NY prosecutor is summing up case vs Astor's son
- Pro-monarchy protesters in Nepal demand referendum
- Prosecutor: Teen planned 'apocalypse' at school
- Stocks index futures edge higher
- Olympic gold medalist Izbasa injured
- Jan.-Aug. inbound investment down sharply from year-earlier total
- Taiwan to reinforce its international aid efforts
- French office donates money for typhoon-stricken children
- IndyCar's Belskus hopes to keep Patrick
- London Fashion Week kicks off in new home
- Poles, Czechs: US missile defense shift a betrayal
- European stocks little changed ahead of US open
- Wrong turns worsened Semenya's ordeal
- Theater, TV make drama from world financial crisis
- Nuclear conference critical of Israel
- US inventors top international patents league
- US woman dies after catching fire during surgery
- Kostadinova re-elected as Bulgarian Olympic chief
- Lockerbie bomber releases docs, vows to clear name
- UCI bans 2 riders from world champs for doping
- Martinique reports first death from swine flu
- Davis Cup: Italy 0, Switzerland 1
- Brazil: Rio Crime won't hurt city's Olympic bid
- MAC chief could meet Chinese counterpart
- Davis Cup: Spain 1, Israel 0
- Wawrinka wins; Federer up next for Switzerland
- U.S. FEMA official visits Taiwan to discuss disaster preparedness
- 12 Polish miners die in methane gas explosion
- Lawyer: Boardroom spat behind trouble in Zimbabwe
- Russia's Putin says US debt out of control
- COA strengthening inspection of organic food labeling
- Berlin 'keeper out for 2 weeks
- Spain's leader to meet with Obama
- Prosecutor: 'Apocalypse' planned by German student
- Thousands march in Iran opposition protests
- Retired 64-year-old shoots 2 holes-in-one
- Serbian president pledges action on extremists
- US football coach acquitted in player death case
- Wawrinka wins; Federer up next for Switzerland
- Spain's Ferrer beats Israel's Levy in Davis Cup
- Brazil: Rio crime won't hurt city's Olympic bid
- Sri Lanka pledges to resettle displaced civilians
- Polls: Merkel on track for new German coalition
- Lawyer: Boardroom spat behind trouble in Zimbabwe
- French fan seriously hurt in football brawl
- Turkey to buy long-range missile defense system
- Oil down to $72 on concerns demand recovery slow
- Adventure photographer Bobby Model dies in Wyoming
- Expert: bloody footprint not Italy defendant's
- Iran's Ahmadinejad questions Holocaust
- Report: Fed may play role in banking compensation
- Coach wants win for Oktoberfest
- President Ma to buy moon cakes for children in rural areas
- Spain alters doping law ahead of 2016 Olympic vote
- Birth control could help combat climate change
- Threatening note forces plane to return to Miami
- China's Communists vow crackdown on separatism
- Spain's leader to meet with Obama
- Stock index futures edge higher
- Tide turns for Taiwan's foreign capital inflows this year
- O'Neill in training ground row with Reo-Coker
- Germany's Merkel: financial reform by 2010
- Stocks higher as trading opens
- DomRep lawmakers reaffirm opposition to abortion
- Blackstone Group talks half of London development
- Envoy to Somalia pleads for help after attack
- 1st woman takes charge of Army's drill sergeants
- Davis Cup: Serbia 1, Uzbekistan 0
- NY rededicating Champlain monument
- Sanofi buys Merck's half of animal health business
- NY auction to sell famous scribbled self-portraits
- Davis Cup: Netherlands 1, France 0
- Nuclear conference criticizes Israeli nukes
- Bulgarian PM nixes Kuneva for 2nd EU term
- Czech police arrested 4 for dealing in fake euros
- Lockerbie bomber releases legal documents
- Oprah chooses Nigerian's short story collection
- European stocks rise after strong Wall Street open
- US Teen alleges bias by Abercrombie & Fitch
- Key dates in Thailand's political crisis
- Oprah chooses Nigerian's short story collection
- Ex-DEA agent pleads not guilty in shredding case
- Red Cross: Guantanamo inmates make video calls
- Taiwan's tourism sector wins award in Japan
- Messi signs with Barcelona until 2016
- Stocks zigzag in tight range a day after slipping
- Man City to appeal Adebayor's celebration charge
- Taiwanese group to promote medical tourism in Beijing
- 3rd day of questions for US man in terror probe
- Volkswagen to sponsor Sochi 2014 Winter Olympicss
- Guyana asks public to help vet military recruits
- Davis Cup: Italy 0, Switzerland 2
- UCI accepts British team Sky to Pro Tour races
- Federer win gives Switzerland 2-0 lead over Italy
- Norway appoints first female general
- Sanofi buys Merck's half of animal health business
- NYC crime down 40 percent from same time in '08
- Tropical Storm Marty lingers over the Pacific
- 10th anniversary of the 9-21 earthquake approaches
- Turkey gives more water to Iraq, Syria
- 12 Polish miners die in methane gas explosion
- Serbia: Italy to extradite Serbian neo-Nazi
- Davis Cup: Belgium 1, Ukraine 0
- More fights ahead in US Congress over health care
- Greek Socialists lead polls before Oct. 4 election
- Enke out for another 2 weeks
- Italians support shift in Afghan strategy
- Clinton counters critics of Obama missile defense
- 42 US states lose jobs in August, up from July
- Geithner ends money market guarantee program
- Growth of government debts 'controllable': premier
- Chateauroux accuses Rennes of lacking ethics
- Growth of government debt 'controllable': premier
- Man City to contest Adebayor's celebration charge
- Some Myanmar political prisoners receive amnesty
- Davis Cup: Spain 2, Israel 0
- Supreme Court asked to stop 2nd Ohio execution try
- Federer win gives Switzerland 2-0 lead over Italy
- US teen alleges bias by Abercrombie & Fitch
- NKorea's Kim hints at returning to nuclear talks
- Hughes came close to quitting City under Thaksin
- No joy for Thailand 3 years after coup
- Clinton warns Iran over nuclear program
- Suicide bomber kills 29 in northwest Pakistan
- Hard times: Spanish court clerks must take the bus
- Psychiatric defense likely in wife beheading in US
- AerCap buying Irish jet leaser Genesis for $1.75bn
- US treasure-hunters, UK settle shipwreck dispute
- Schalke midfielder Jones' comeback delayed
- Spain leads Israel 2-0 in Davis Cup
- Premier survives DPP boycott at Legislative appearance
- Iran regime battles first mass protests in 2 months
- Japan to release Taiwan ship and crew member
- Cross-strait talks on financial MOUs near completion: MAC
- Ma will not meet Zhu Rongji's son
- A(H1N1) virus claims 2 more lives
- Nutrition sensor
- French donation
- 'Dome' highlights Taomi's community building success
- Thai army chief rules out new coup
- Suicide attack kills up to 14 in Pakistan
- U.S. envoy Mitchell in shuttle diplomacy for settlement deal
- Suu Kyi to hear appeal result in October: official
- North Korea's Kim says open to nuclear talks
- South Korea releases Uighur activist after detention at airport
- Myanmar frees journalists, activists in amnesty: witnesses
- Strong quake at sea off Philippines
- Turkey floods
- IPhone apps take on business-card blizzard
- Obama abandons view of Iran, not Europe
- Japan's government takes broom to conservatives' policies
- 'One year of hell' for Philippine conflict's displaced
- Two dead, 14 hurt in Beijing knife attacks: state media
- Nigerian scams evolve, but motive is still money
- Demand for locomotives, train cars to pick up under push for high-speed rail
- Public opinion polls a good predictor of terror attacks: study
- Miller, Fogerty honored at Americana Music Awards
- Police arrest suspect in Lohan burglary
- 'Tiny' T-Rex ancestor unearthed in China
- 'Mad Men,' '30 Rock' favorites for Emmys glory
- Queen mother abhorred Charles, Diana outbursts: biography
- Triple heart threat cuts decade off lifespan: study
- Astrologer Linda C. Black dead at 65
- Protectionism rising despite world's G-20 leaders vow on trade
- Palm Inc. posts larger 1Q loss, but beats Street view
- Fed would have to approve banking salaries, says WSJ
- Google digital books can become instant paperbacks
- Russian automaker to get GM technology from Opel
- JAL offered lifeline by American Airlines, BA, Qantas
- Nissan to export engines to Japan
- Taiwan share prices close up 0.66 percent
- Wall Street market rally runs out of steam
- U.S. dollar recovers some ground in Asia
- Asian markets mostly lower after setting new highs
- Oil near US$72 on concerns of slow economic recovery
- Therapist finds hope with kids on horseback
- Shocks, novelty as Europa League takes off
- Ireland's Philip Deignan makes history at Tour of Spain
- We'll survive Renault fall-out: Ecclestone
- Federer fined US$1,500 for U.S. Open argument
- Angels hold on for 4-3 win over Red Sox
- Barham at level best in Vienna
- South Korea's Kim, Shin share Samsung Championship lead
- No plans for Asian Tour to co-sanction with U.S. PGA
- Microsoft CEO Ballmer's salary up 4 percent in '09
- New England close in on MLS playoff berth
- Twins move within 3 games of Tigers with 3-0 win
- Zhuang-Chunlin the culture and education foundation memorial hall 19 Completion
- Stocks advance as investors look to resume rally
- FDIC chief considers tapping Treasury for funds
- Microsoft sues over 'malicious' online advertising
- Report: Test on Semenya given go-ahead by locals
- Lights out for 'Guiding Light' after final show
- Italy's Afghan debate highlights NATO pressures
- Davis Cup: South Africa 0, India 2
- 10 hurt by Cyprus tornado, homes damaged
- UCI accepts British team Sky to Pro Tour races
- Miley Cyrus finding her voice on new EP
- Spanish rider Cobo wins 19th Vuelta stage
- Key US opinion due in Google's digital book deal
- Clinton warns Iran over nuclear program
- Greek police find pot plants in high-way median
- Mass. Senate delays debate on Kennedy interim bill
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Containment date pushed back for LA-area wildfire
- Car bomb kills 7 in market south of Iraqi capital
- Mexico says recession appears to be ending
- Rush for natural gas sets off frenzy
- Euro farmers dump milk to protest price slump
- US Mideast envoy fails to bridge gaps
- European stocks mixed, Wall Street gains modest
- Testimony by US security executive challenged
- Macedonia economy shrinks, country is in recession
- Zimbabwe freezes assets of top company
- Germany: al-Qaida posts video with new threat
- Israelis celebrate Jewish New Year
- Overuse of denture cream with zinc sparks lawsuits
- Davis Cup: Netherlands 1, France 1
- US asks court to dismiss challenge to marriage law
- Cuba gears up for mega-concert
- Bush cabinet official target of corruption probe
- Somali official: 6 more UN vehicles missing
- Obama aide: No UN meeting for Obama, Ahmadinejad
- Car bomb kills 7 in market south of Iraqi capital
- Cyprus warns Turkey of sanctions in EU entry bid
- Dannon settles lawsuit, to pay yogurt buyers $35M
- French, Brazilian foreign ministers in Haiti
- Barham maintains lead at Austrian Open
- 3rd day of questions for US man in terror probe
- Obama to meet Japan's new prime minister at UN
- Hezbollah leader vows never to recognize Israel
- Google says Apple rejected Voice app for iPhone
- In hundreds of cities, parking spaces become parks
- US explorers, UK reach agreement on shipwreck
- Kodak says interest widens in its debt refinancing
- Davis Cup: Serbia 2, Uzbekistan 0
- US lawmakers push for arson registry
- NY auction to sell famous scribbled self-portraits
- Germany: al-Qaida posts video with new threat
- Former CIA chiefs seek halt to interrogation probe
- Psychiatric defense likely in NY wife beheading
- US detectives detail cracking serial killer case
- Italian tax police take Maradona's earrings
- Davis Cup: Czech Republic 1, Croatia 0
- Lawyer: 2nd man to be questioned in terror probe
- Greece edges Turkey to move into Eurobasket semis
- Fed plan would police banks' pay for 1st time
- Governor says Obama discussed Kennedy replacement
- Just before G-20, report sees protectionism rise
- US: First swine flu vaccines may be nasal spray
- Report details where Yale suspect's DNA was found
- British woman on Texas death row loses appeal
- Davis Cup: Czechs lead Croatia 1-0
- US explorers, UK reach agreement on shipwreck
- Bulgaria, Russia to review nuclear plant deal
- Kidnapped woman hasn't given clues in other cases
- French court rules against eBay for counterfeiting
- Elizabeth Taylor raises HIV funds with fashion
- Specimen hand startles man digging in US yard
- Jennifer Hudson talks motherhood, pregnancy
- Clinton, Bird among mourners at Simon funeral
- Davis Cup: Belgium 2, Ukraine 0
- Brazil minister: Pan Ams crucial to aid Rio's bid
- Jamaica company charged in harbor acid spill
- Defense: 2nd man to be questioned in terror probe
- USVI cop accused of obstruction, influencing juror
- Lawsuit filed by Caruso's ex-girlfriend dismissed
- Ex-CIA chiefs seek halt to interrogations probe
- Google says Apple exec rejected app for iPhone
- Number of active rigs in US increases by 11
- Big price jumps for natural gas this week
- Obama plan aims to squeeze Iran, reassure Israel
- Big Dig glue company settles federal charge
- Treasury prices mostly fall as stocks rise
- NY Fashion Week shows a softer spirit for spring
- Big price jump for natural gas this week
- Analysis: Republicans embracing populist anger
- Charges dropped against ex-Laotian general in US
- NYC on pace for record-low number of homicides
- Film festival brings AIDS orphan's work to world
- Pot goes up in smoke in wildfire above LA
- Davis Cup: Czechs lead Croatia 1-0
- Kodak says interest widens in its debt refinancing
- Skype founders file suit against Skype buyer
- Three Haitians get 15 years for kidnapping
- Brazil's Lula defends South America arms buildup
- Court temporarily halts 2nd execution attempt
- Lawyer: Italian man in PM's sex scandal arrested
- IMF takes up gold sales to expand lending
- Texas group derides scent IDs as junk science
- Initial public offerings scheduled for next week
- Gold, other metals slip for second straight day
- Safarova, Goerges advance to Quebec City semis
- Ecuador calls departure of US troops historic
- Ex-bank chief indicted in Milan in takeover probe
- Teen charged with setting huge LA wildfire
- Stocks resume rally after one-day break
- US family settles lawsuit over vacation deaths
- Designer Alexander's sister fined for contempt
- German Football Results
- Darfur rebels killed in Sudan government attack
- CIA director: Karzai appears to have won
- US pastor gets life term for abusing 5 girls
- Wolfsburg beats Schalke 2-1
- German Football Summaries
- Montoya opens NASCAR's Chase with pole-winning run
- Men's Most Aces In A Match
- Redmond O'Neal to leave jail, enter rehab
- Targeted deaths curb al-Qaida's expansion
- NASCAR-Sylvania 300 Results
- Slovenia beats Croatia, reaches Eurobasket semis
- Summers: Troubled firms should be allowed to fail
- Ex-leaders say media under threat in Latin America
- Analysis: Advantage to Russia in US missile move
- Stock market resumes rally after one-day break
- IMF approves sale of some of its gold
- Martin signs contract extension through 2011
- US criticizes UN report on Gaza fighting
- Report: FBI, DOJ investigating BofA's Merrill deal
- NBA star Delonte West arrested on weapons charges
- NBA ready to move ahead with replacement refs
- Venezuela to boost spending as economy slows
- Jamaica churches oppose Sunday horse racing
- Global network detects sign of atomic bomb testing
- US Report says climate bill costs could be modest
- Macedonian troops prepared to serve in Afghan war
- Parmalat to appeal judge's dismissal of suits
- Caesar's dies! Mexico eatery known for salad shuts
- NBA ready to move ahead with replacement refs
- Greece, Slovenia advance to Eurobasket semis
- IMF approves sale of some of its gold
- Mayweather makes long-awaited return vs. Marquez
- Kidnapped woman Jaycee Dugard wants her pets back
- NYT Co. retracts exec options, issues correction
- Mexico sets simultaneous 'Thriller' dance record
- Montoya opens NASCAR's Chase with pole-winning run
- Report: US investigating BofA's Merrill deal
- Defense: 2nd man questioned in terror probe
- Parmalat to appeal NY judge's dismissal of suits
- Charges dropped against Laotian hero in US
- Davis Cup: Czech Republic 2, Croatia 0
- Kouchner: UN should stay in Haiti through election
- State to seek capital charge in Australian death
- Davis Cup: Czechs lead Croatia 2-0 in marathon tie
- Mayweather weighs in 4lbs (1.8kgs) over Marquez
- US political writer Irving Kristol dead at 89
- Opening 62 gives Haas lead at Greater Hickory
- Second man questioned in terror probe
- Obama: Health care anger not motivated by his race
- Spain baseball team has Caribbean accent
- Shooting in Mexico City subway kills at least 1
- Ronaldo set to return to play on Sunday
- Judge allows Jackson estate challenge
- Man who tried to get in Seacrest's car sentenced
- Spain, Czechs in command in Davis Cup semifinals
- Saturday, September 26
- Belafonte calls for better US-Cuba relations
- NYT Co. retracts exec options, issues correction
- Suspect in '98 Yale murder says he's still scarred
- Asian countries want greater decision-making role
- Chief: Police may never know Yale killing motive
- PR man charged with killing girl, 3, in drive-by
- US secretary of state sued over age discrimination
- Shooting in Mexico City subway kills at least 2
- Shin takes 1-shot lead at Samsung at Torrey Pines
- Jamaica: 3 guilty in killing of police leader
- Wozniak, Safarova, Goerges advance in Quebec City
- AP sources: Intel report drove new missile plan
- Visa troubles keep Edwin Valero from Vegas fight
- Indonesian official says quake in Bali injures 7
- Disney studio chief Dick Cook to step down
- Police in Calif. believe financier killed himself
- State: Cougar reported on Microsoft campus
- California police believe financier killed himself
- Indonesian quake injures 7 on Bali resort island
- Defending champ Petrova retires ill at Quebec City
- Visa troubles keep Edwin Valero from Vegas fight
- Last few families depart Texas detention center
- Shock advance with 94-79 win over Dream
- Thousands march in Iran opposition protests
- Disney studio chief Dick Cook stepping down
- Colombia moves to dismantle domestic spy agency
- DOJ balks at Google book deal, hopes for changes
- Fan pays $63,500 for dinner with Palin
- Insane killer escapes on field trip to county fair
- Howard, Rollins spark Phillies' win over Atlanta
- States send mixed message on texting and driving
- Mexico police find over $2 million cash in cargo
- Shooting in Mexico City subway kills at least 2
- Suicide bomber kills 29 in northwest Pakistan
- Rigondeaux stops Andrade in 3 rounds
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Political writer Irving Kristol dead at 89
- Women's National Basketball Association
- Pa. man gulps 33 1/2 burritos, wins eating contest
- DOJ balks at Google book deal, hopes for changes
- 2 more Uighur detainees at Gitmo heading to Palau
- Eleven more hospitalized cases of H1N1 recorded in Taiwan
- 60 Indonesians rescued as boat sinks off Malaysia
- Estudiantes overpower Huracan 4-1
- Shock advance with 94-79 win over Dream
- Indonesia police: DNA test confirms Noordin death
- Davis Cup Results
- Scott Dixon wins Indy Japan 300
- Suzuki gives Seattle stunning 3-2 win
- American League Leaders
- Obama: G-20 summit good time to assess economy
- Major League Soccer results
- Thai protesters mark anniversary of 2006 coup
- Boise State hangs on to beat Fresno State
- National League Leaders
- Indonesia police: DNA test confirms Noordin death
- Suzuki homer leades Mariners over Yankees
- Bomb kills local mayor in northwest Pakistan
- IndyCar-Indy Japan 300 Results
- 3 with Japanese news agency assaulted in Beijing
- Taipei marks Car Free Day
- Thai protesters mark anniversary of 2006 coup
- Scott Dixon wins Indy Japan 300
- Bomb kills local mayor in northwestern Pakistan
- Kinmen asks for help to acquire World Heritage status
- Authorities dig at home where kidnapped girl found
- Guests for the Sunday TV news shows
- TPEDOIT Promotes 2010 Taipei Int'l Floral Expo in Japan
- Yemen offers cease-fire to Shiite rebels
- Ramadan brings out Egypt's split personality
- Cuban dissident punk rocker Gorki Aguila visits US
- Top Russian official: no missiles near Poland
- 2 dozen motorcycles crash on I-5 in Ore.
- Iraq says no progress in talks with Syria
- 4th day of questioning in terrorism probe
- NKorean delegation leaves for UN General Assembly
- Marty becomes a tropical depression in the Pacific
- Pakistan police raid US-employed security firm
- Yemen offers cease-fire to Shiite insurgents
- New era for Disney as studio chief steps down
- 16 die in expressway collision in eastern China
- Atty: Ruling clears way for Jackson estate deal
- New Zealand beats Australia 33-6
- French tourist injured in Beijing knife attack
- SAfrica track chief apologizes for runner sex test
- Danish soldier killed in southern Afghanistan
- Military earned respect for rescue work after 921 earthquake
- New Zealand beats Australia 33-6
- Two post-921 projects prove to be models of disaster recovery
- Russia navy considering buying French-built ship
- Pakistan police raid US-contracted security firm
- Friday's Sports In Brief
- Indonesian police: DNA test confirms Noordin death
- Federer sits out doubles in Davis Cup
- Authorities dig at home of suspected kidnapper
- Murder trial: knife shown in court
- Organizers cancel Serbia's gay pride march
- Iran detains several after Friday protests
- 176th Oktoberfest opens in Munich
- Turkmenistan to open China, Iran gas pipelines
- Top Russian official: no missiles near Poland
- Indian runner knows what Semenya is going through
- Koreans star in speed skate World Cup
- Finnish ferry drifted for 45 minutes in Baltic Sea
- Parachutists commemorate ill-fated Arnhem mission
- Reports: FCC to propose 'Net neutrality' rules
- Republicans warn against health care changes
- EU proposes
- EU proposes
- EU proposes
- EU proposes
- EU proposes
- EU proposes
- EU proposes euro15 million in aid to Ireland
- Leonard Cohen recovers from collapse
- First passengers on train tour from China's Harbin reach Taiwan
- Philippine Muslim rebels warn of new fighting
- SAfrica track chief apologizes for runner sex test
- Police investigate 4 killings in central Va.
- Poet/performer Cohen recovering from collapse
- China calls on banks to reduce loan risk
- Kaohsiung still undecided on whether to screen film on Kadeer
- Serbia police arrest 11 for attack on French fans
- Strong earthquake hits western China
- Pope: Bishops to discuss Middle East next year
- Xi Jinping's future in question after CPC session
- WTA Guangzhou International Women's Open Results
- Parker leads France past Turkey at Eurobasket
- European Basketball Championship Results
- Death toll in Polish mine accident rises to 13
- Minister: Russia won't deploy missiles near Poland
- Kiribati boy undergoes successful ear reconstruction surgery in Taiwan
- Russia navy considering buying French-built ship
- Moldova apologizes to Romania over visas
- Valuev-Haye fight set for Nov. 7 in Germany
- Nigerian officials: "District 9" not welcome here
- Peer, Brianti reach Guangzhou final
- Taiwan's fertility rate the lowest in the world
- Hsinchu sets record with 390-meter rice noodle
- Documentary on Kadeer will be screened at festival: Kaohsiung Mayor
- Philippines, Britain sign extradition pact
- Davis Cup: South Africa 1, India 2
- Police investigate 4 killings in central Virginia
- Boat sinks off Morocco near Spanish enclave
- Knife shown at Italy murder trial
- Pakistan: Mumbai suspects to be charged soon
- Taliban leader tells US, NATO to study history
- Afghan commandos try persuasion in strategic towns
- Nigerian officials: "District 9" not welcome here
- Scottish Football Results
- Pakistan: Bomb kills 2 at checkpoint in northwest
- Russia says it won't deploy missiles near Poland
- English Football Results
- Taliban leader tells 'invaders' to study history
- Rangers, Kilmarnock both reduced to 10 men in draw
- Davis Cup: Italy 1, Switzerland 2
- Nugent double clinches Burnley win over Sunderland
- Without Federer, Switzerland loses doubles
- Former CIA heads seek end to interrogations probe
- Goodyear workers approve new 4-year contract
- Pakistan: Mumbai suspects to be charged next week
- Without Federer, Switzerland loses doubles
- Obama rolling into week of high diplomatic stakes
- Davis Cup: Serbia 3, Uzbekistan 0
- Toughest test coming up for health care overhaul
- Fracture healed by US forces, Afghan boy goes home
- Movie on price fixing opens in ADM's hometown
- Roadside bomb kills 11-year-old in north Iraq
- Davis Cup: Croatia 0, Czech Republic 3
- Czechs reach Davis Cup final by beating Croatia
- Jamaica to build large cruise ship terminal
- Barham takes 3-stroke lead at Austian Open
- Two post-921 projects prove to be models of disaster recovery
- Taiwan's tourism sector wins award in Japan
- TPEDOIT promotes 2010 Taipei International Floral Expo in Japan
- Taipei marks Car Free Day
- In Brief
- Thousands march in Iran opposition protests
- Health care anger not motivated by his race: Obama
- Indonesian quake injures 7 on Bali resort island
- U.S. Intelligence report drove new missile plan
- Thai protesters clash with police near Cambodia temple
- U.S. secretary of state sued over age discrimination
- Two more Uighur detainees at Gitmo heading to Palau
- DNA test confirms Noordin death
- Judge finally rebuffs a cozy SEC settlement
- Banking life means never having to say sorry
- IMF to sell 403 tons of gold to boost lending to poorest countries
- Google launches display advertising push
- U.S. lawmakers urge Airbus not get tanker deal
- Wall Street resumes gains to close out strong week
- U.S. military closes largest detention camp in Iraq
- Yemen faces two internal fronts: al-Qaeda and Shiite rebels
- Barrymore wheels into directing with 'Whip It'
- 'Piano' maker Jane Campion studies poetry in Keats saga
- Chinese ballet tiptoes from revolutionary past
- Homeless nuclear waste
- Dan Brown returns after 6 year wait
- 'The Lost Symbol' is a roaring ride
- Seasonless dressing gets nod at NY Fashion Week
- Suzuki homer leads Mariners over Yankees
- Valverde retains lead as Cobo wins Tour of Spain 19th stage
- Shin takes 1-shot lead at Samsung
- Scott Dixon wins Indy Japan 300
- Czechs survive record Karlovic 78-ace barrage, eye Spain final
- U.S. Justice Dept wants changes to Google settlement
- Military earned respect for rescue work after 921
- Amazon widens private labels with electronics gear
- Spain to play Serbia in Eurobasket final
- Washington stuns No. 3 USC 16-13
- Kenya's Julius Seurei wins Sydney Marathon
- Cross-Sun Moon Lake swim draws record number of participants
- Now is worst time Taiwan-China pact, warns DPP`s Tsai
- Taiwan opposition leader urges Yunlin voters to `give KMT a lesson`
- Davis Cup: Belgium 2, Ukraine 1
- UNESCO undecided over new leader
- Police: US dad tells 4-year-old cocaine is candy
- Czechs reach Davis Cup final by beating Croatia
- Chicago mobster Al Capone's hideout for sale
- Arsenal back on track with 4-0 win over Wigan
- Bayern edges Nuremberg 2-1 in Bundesliga
- Russian navy considering buying French-built ship
- Davis Cup: France 2, Czech Republic 1
- Davis Cup: Netherlands 1, France 2
- Colombia extradites captured guerrilla to US
- Obama extends greetings on Muslim holiday
- David Millar of Britain wins 20th Vuelta stage
- Police arrest suspect in 4 killings in Virginia
- Colombia extradites captured guerrilla to US
- Davis Cup: Spain 3, Israel 0
- ADM's price fixing movie opens in firm's hometown
- FBI talks still pending for man in terror probe
- Spain beats Israel 3-0 in Davis Cup
- Guyana rice farmers to receive $2M from gov't
- Pakistan police raid US-contracted security firm
- NY-bound Lufthansa jet turns back after oil leak
- FBI talks still pending for man in terror probe
- Spanish Football Results
- Greek Football Results
- New strife as Thais mark 3rd anniversary of coup
- Italian Football Results
- Mexico City boosts subway security after shootings
- Mallorca crushes Tenerife 4-0
- 3 officers killed in Mexican border city
- Man in terror probe skips FBI questioning Saturday
- Spain beats Greece to reach Eurobasket final
- Iraq arrests three antiquities traffickers
- Torres header clinches Liverpool's win at West Ham
- Spain to face Czech Republic in Davis Cup final
- Activists gather in Pittsburgh before G-20 summit
- Police arrest suspect in 4 killings in Virginia
- WTA-Bell Challenge Results
- Safarova beats Goerges to reach Quebec City final
- PepsiCo Vice Chairman Michael White to retire
- Montoya preparing for NASCAR title run
- US Swimming votes to ban high-tech suits
- French Football Results
- Roberto Martinez's style at Wigan put to the test
- Bordeaux stays atop French League
- English Football Summaries
- Arsenal routs Wigan, Liverpool edges West Ham
- Charge dropped against Cayman Islands policeman
- Cuban, US scientists hope for more collaboration
- "Precious" snags audience choice award at TIFF
- Reports: US to propose 'Net neutrality' rules
- Canadian soldier charged in killing of Afghan
- Man in terror probe meets with attorney, not FBI
- English Scoring Leaders
- Choi shoots 9-under 63 to lead Samsung by 2
- CAW reaches tentative deal at CAMI
- Estate deal possible in Michael Jackson case
- Fire breaks out at Chilean diplomat's residence
- 'Precious' snags audience choice award at TIFF
- Ex-aide says Edwards fathered mistress' child
- Italian Football Summaries
- US suit: Track athlete forced to drink blood
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Mexico City boosts subway security after shootings
- Clean landing: Boston airport lays green runway
- Bahamas cops probe fire deaths of 3 women, 1 girl
- Police arrest suspect in 4 killings in US
- Huckabee is tops in conservatives' straw vote
- Juventus maintains perfect start in Serie A
- Dutch Football Results
- Union says it warned about mental patient outings
- Reports: Italian priest found shot dead in Brazil
- NEC tops AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in Dutch league
- UK designers predict romance and sequins for 2010
- Caribbean news briefs
- Serbia edges Slovenia to reach Eurobasket final
- Iraq arrests 3 on antiquities charges
- US to propose 'Net neutrality' rules
- Marty weakens further to remnant in the Pacific
- Barcelona downs Atletico 5-2
- Experts: Defense in Yale killing has tough job
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Portuguese Football Results
- Obama to meet with Netanyahu, Abbas
- Braga edges Porto 1-0 to stay perfect
- Spain, Serbia advance to Eurobasket final
- Haas, Price share lead at Greater Hickory Classic
- Redding's strong outing helps Mets end 6-game skid
- Sylvester wins IBF middleweight title
- Gunmen kill illegal migrant in southern Mexico
- Venezuelan champ Linares signs with Golden Boy
- NY nuke plant siren mistakenly warns of emergency
- Safarova to meet Czink in Quebec City final
- Bridge linking northern NY with Ontario closes
- Sunday, September 27
- Debate over US Badlands site designation
- Twins stun Verlander, Tigers 6-2
- Obama to meet with Netanyahu, Abbas
- Multinationals break Vietnam law in formula sales
- Tri-Nations Rugby Champions
- I'M SOR-SORR-SORRY! Celebs now apologize in stages
- Families bear brunt of prisoners' plight in Iran
- Vexing long-term health care absent from US debate
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- Most Points in Test Rugby
- Michael Moore screening 'Capitalism'
- Moderate earthquake in northern Mexico felt in US
- Woman's stabbed body found at Central Park hotel
- Young foreigners hunt jobs in China amid crisis
- Battle for Nina Wang's estate mesmerizes Hong Kong
- US slayings suspect put violent rap songs on Web
- White House scouts possible Obama Copenhagen visit
- Dodgers are homer happy in whipping Giants 12-1
- Australian Rules football results
- Miss Universe celebrates historic win in Venezuela
- Emmy Countdown: Stars grab swag, jewelry; have tea
- Australian rugby league results
- US scientist dies, possible plague bacteria link
- U. of Texas gets AP photojournalist's $7M archive
- Davis Cup Results
- Va. slayings suspect put violent rap songs on Web
- Romney taunts Democrats with memories of Carter
- Saturday's MLB Leaders
- Major League Soccer Results
- Broncos slay the Dragons, Eels advance over Titans
- Uribe changes tack on release of rebels' hostages
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Homes evacuated as wildfire burns in California
- Airman's bracelet lost in World War II returned
- SKorea's top nuclear envoy travels to US
- Iowa councilman attacked at bar, politics blamed
- Women's National Basketball Association
- NASA launches rocket, dozens report strange lights
- Try 2 _ Beyonce to perform in Malaysia
- Fracture healed by US forces, Afghan boy goes home
- Indiana sweeps semifinals series against Mystics
- Mayweather pummels Marquez in ring return
- China: Profit at state companies down last year
- Michael Moore screening 'Capitalism' in Mich. town
- Obama, Netanyahu, Abbas meet amid tensions
- Beckham leads Galaxy past Toronto FC 2-0
- Aides: Paterson urged to reconsider NY gov race
- Protesters hope to highlight issues at G-20 summit
- 2 US men taken into custody in fed terror probe
- Bear in Japan injures 9, shot dead at tourist area
- Colo. man taken into custody in fed terror probe
- Beyonce to perform in Malaysia despite dress code
- US man, father taken into custody in terror probe
- Aides: Paterson urged to reconsider NY gov race
- Magnitude-5.1 earthquake in Mexico felt in US
- John, Katsidis win titles on points
- How the AP Top 25 fared
- Toughest test coming up for health care overhaul
- US man, father in custody in fed terror probe
- All Blacks bag a vital win
- Obama rolling into week of high diplomatic stakes
- USC in surprise loss to Washington
- Colo. man, father in custody in fed terror probe
- Captured Pakistan Taliban commander dies in jail
- Israel to attend meeting with US and Palestinians
- Houston beats Salt Lake, claims MLS lead
- 3 arrested for false statements in terror probe
- 3 arrested in federal terror probe
- American League
- 3 arrested for false statements in terror probe
- China wants officials to disclose assets to party
- 3 arrested for false statements in terror probe
- 3 arrested in federal terror probe
- Yankees crush Mariners to keep AL East lead
- Cable drama 'Mad Men' aims to repeat Emmy history
- Pandas to return to famous China reserve in 2012
- Israel and Palestinians to attend meeting with US
- Iran's Khamenei signals easing in election tension
- Gov't eases limits on subsidies for disaster-hit farmers
- SKorean destroyer rescues 5 Yemeni fishermen
- Philippine troops clash with Abu Sayyaf militants
- Overseas income to be taxed from next year: finance ministry
- Taiwan's IT competitiveness falls on indicator changes: executive
- SAfrica govt calls for athletics boss to be fired
- WTA Guangzhou International Women's Open Results
- Sydney beats Newcastle, regains share of lead
- Swiss confirm officials visited Guantanamo camp
- Sculptor creates statues to blend with the 'living world'
- Gebrselassie wins Berlin Marathon
- Suspect in 4 Va. killings posted violent rap songs
- Peer beats Brianti in Guangzhou final
- Blackhawk crash kills US service member in Iraq
- England wins toss, fields in 7th ODI vs. Australia
- Koreans claims 3 golds in short track
- Thai leader calls for peace after activists' clash
- Captured Pakistan Taliban commander dies in jail
- Sweden prosecutor: Israel organ article not racist
- Iran's Khamenei signals easing in election tension
- Gabon opposition files election complaints
- Japan may provide more aid to Afghanistan
- Berlin Marathon Results
- SKorea's top nuclear envoy travels to US
- 2 people die in poisoning at German therapy group
- Pope prays for troops, civilians in Afghanistan
- 3 arrested for false statements in US terror probe
- Stateless boy 3rd in Japan paper airplane contest
- Presidential rivalry at core of big French trial
- Trafigura agrees to toxic waste settlement
- Germany: 2nd al-Qaida video in a week
- China slams Taiwan city over Uighur film screening
- Cross-strait educational exchanges pact needed: academic
- Thailand's 81-year-old king hospitalized
- China stays in Davis Cup Asia Group I
- Hingis lobbed out of TV dance contest in 1st round
- European Basketball Championship Results
- Trafigura agrees to toxic waste settlement
- Spain's Opel workers threaten strikes
- Government may take over debt-ridden high speed rail company
- Countdown to destruction at French migrant camp
- Lel, Augusto win Great North Run road race
- Iran's top leader: US "wrong" on nuke threat
- Thailand's 81-year-old king Bhumibol hospitalized
- Medvedev: Israel not planning Iran strike
- France beats Croatia to finish 5th at Eurobasket
- Civic group to monitor casino referendum in Penghu
- China's Hu says maintaining growth will be arduous
- Medvedev: Israel not planning Iran strike
- England vs. Australia 7th ODI Scoreboard
- Daimler CEO cautiously optimistic about future
- Security, diplomatic officials urged to engage local communities
- Nanjing official visits Taiwan for exchanges with ruling party
- Police: Young Indian lovers kill 7 family members
- Obama launches TV blitz to push health care reform
- Davis Cup: Croatia 0, Czech Republic 4
- Swann 5-28 as England bowls Australia out for 176
- 3 US troops die in Afghanistan, 1 in combat
- Germany: second al-Qaida video in a week
- Beijing students protest teacher's detention
- Obama: Missile defense decision not about Russia
- Shimizu gains ground on leaders Kashima
- Obama: Justice OK to conduct interrogation review
- Obama: Politics of moment won't shape war strategy
- Obama: focused war plan key to getting bin Laden
- Obama: First family to follow rules on flu vaccine
- 2 officers, Muslim leader killed in Caucasus
- Obama says NKorean leader seems `pretty healthy'
- Obama embraces promise to move on immigration
- Obama not yet prepared to declare recession over
- Dubai star developers return to property fair
- Renault awaits fate in Piquet. Jr crash scandal
- 54 asylum seekers rescued from boat off Australia
- Italian 'cave dweller' Montalbini dead at 56
- Space shuttle Discovery begins flight to Florida
- 2 killed in aircraft crash
- Courbis faces jail time after police arrest
- Government rethinkgs petting farms advice
- AP Sportlight
- Doctor: Myanmar's Suu Kyi has low blood pressure
- Davis Cup: Italy 1, Switzerland 3
- Federer clinches Davis Cup victory for Switzerland
- Black Hawk crash kills US service member in Iraq
- 2 people die in poisoning at German therapy group
- 2 Colorado men, 1 NYC man arrested in terror probe
- Cubans flock to iconic plaza for 'peace concert'
- Obama: Cuban mega-concert doesn't hurt US outreach
- English Football Results
- Man arrested in connection to NYC hotel killing
- Owen's stoppage time winner clinches win over City
- Garbage collectors in Guyana end 2-week strike
- MOFA's 'youth ambassadors' win friends abroad
- Federer clinches Davis Cup victory for Switzerland
- Taiwan likely to admit Chinese students next September: official
- Highlights of Obama's 5 broadcast interviews
- Fleeing heat, bombs, Iraqis go north for holiday
- Davis Cup: Croatia 1, Czech Republic 4
- Owen's stoppage time goal clinches win over City
- Belgrade faces surge in extremist violence
- Liu Xiang finishes 2nd in comeback race
- Obama insult could reverberate next November
- Cabrera Bello shoots 60 to win Austian Open
- Davis Cup: Serbia 5, Uzbekistan 0
- PSV Eindhoven beats Feyenoord 3-1 in Dutch League
- Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinians on Gaza border
- Pakistan's security gains contrast Afghan turmoil
- Anti-gambling protest held in Penghu
- France: Europe wants to curb, not cap, bonuses
- Czechs complete 4-1 Davis Cup win over Croatia
- Sudan claims further victories in north Darfur
- German Football Results
- Government will not take over high speed rail: official
- Taiwan may host ICSU's new disaster risk research office
- Iran's leader says US nuke accusations wrong
- Sampdoria stays top with win, just ahead of Juve
- Oil company agrees to Ivory Coast waste settlement
- Hamburg draws 1-1 at Frankfurt in Bundesliga
- John Travolta may testify at Bahamas trial
- Valverde wins Spanish Vuelta
- Shanghai Golden Grand Prix Results
- Italy repatriates six soldiers killed in Kabul attacks
- Taiwan will give unofficial farmers post-disaster funds
- Swine flu in poorer nations a WHO priority
- Taiwanese city to screen Kadeer filmin coming days
- Scars remain 10 years after 921
- Cross-strait educational exchange pact needed: president of I-Shou
- In Brief
- Three arrested in federal terror probe
- IN BRIEF
- Thai 'Yellow Shirts' group allowed near Cambodian temple
- Iran's Khamenei slams Israel and West in holy Eid sermon
- Israel, Palestine, U.S. leaders to talk
- U.N. to reopen probe into death of peacekeeper in Sudan: official
- Indian man illegally gambles daughter: report
- 'Tyrannous' virus is ruining some democracies
- Honesty is the best choice for Taiwan's premier
- Malaysian Islamic party urges new ban on Beyonce concert
- Leonard Cohen leaves Spanish hospital after collapse
- Michael Moore screens 'Capitalism: A Love Story'
- Young people seek jobs abroad during crisis
- Protesters hope to highlight issues at G-20 summit
- Riot of styles heats up London Fashion Week
- Car lovers start to dream again at Frankfurt show
- Fed expected to hold steady to support fragile recovery
- Sweden slashes income tax further to boost jobs
- With 2 more, U.S. bank failures reach 94
- Netherlands takes aim at public spending cut
- Dubai to build new Iraq power plant
- Singaporean boss pilots Australian carrier Rex to profit
- Volkswagen could take stake in Suzuki in 2009: report
- Hotel Royal Taipei introduces Mid-Autumn Festival package
- Formosa Aboriginal Song & Dance Troupe to present 'The Tsunami'
- APLAR launches campaign to call for awareness of RA
- Tourism Bureau picks 3 teams in 'Best trip in world' contest
- All New Fiesta will be available in Taiwan at end of September
- AmCham Taichung hosts charity golf tourney
- Evergreen Group wins Lloyd's award
- China Merchants profit falls on declining trade
- Supertanker rates gain most in six weeks, says report
- Somali pirate sorties are being thwarted, says U.S. naval force
- WTSA lines plan to increase bunker fuel charges in Oct.
- NANZDA to raise freight rates
- Diana Shipping to buy more ships
- Argentine star Messi sparks five-goal Barcelona victory
- Juve send out title warning, Buffon hailed as 'greatest' keeper
- Valverde eyes Tour of Spain crown
- Benitez hails rejuvenated Torres
- South Korea's Choi seizes Samsung lead with sizzling 63
- Spain eyes fourth Davis Cup title against Czechs
- USA Swimming to ban high-tech suits from October
- Twins stun Justin Verlander, Tigers 6-2
- Let South Africa's Semenya run, says India's sex test case
- Obama rolls into week of high diplomatic stakes
- Taiwan Transportation Minister denies takeover high-speed rail imminent
- Taiwan tycoon Jack Sun starts paying overdue taxes
- Taiwan court sentences DPP politician to 4 months in jail for shoving China official
- Taiwan to focus on United Nations climate change and aviation bodies
- 'Mad Men,' '30 Rock' aim to repeat as Emmy winners
- PR nationalist figure Lolita Lebron hospitalized
- 5 children, woman found dead in Florida
- England-Australia ODI Result
- `Chance of Meatballs' tops weekend box office
- Stella McCartney expands her sports fashion empire
- EU condemns Iranian denial of the Holocaust
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Key events that led to major French slander trial
- Swann 5-28 as England beats Australia by 4 wickets
- SAfrica govt calls for athletics boss to be fired
- Austrian golfer Nicole Gergely wins Open de France
- Carter concerned Chavez has become authoritarian
- British archbishop: protect Camp Ashraf residents
- Founder of Sazon Goya Food Company dies at age 79
- Scottish Football Results
- Cabrera Bello shoots 60 to win Austrian Open
- Airline Lufthansa to cut staff at headquarters
- NY governor ignores pressure to end election quest
- US closing some programs in Bolivia
- Rowan Williams: protect Camp Ashraf residents
- Celtic goes clear after beating Hearts
- Bilbao edges Villarreal 3-2 in Spain
- India beats South Africa 4-1 in playoff
- Fed policymakers likely to maintain aid programs
- Davis Cup: Belgium 3, Ukraine 2
- Chelsea beats Spurs 3-0 to stay clear
- 2 teenage boys found fatally stabbed in Tobago
- Toulouse beats Le Mans 2-0 in French league
- Valverde wins Spanish Vuelta
- German Football Summaries
- Authorities: Insane killer likely planned getaway
- `Chance of Meatballs' tops weekend box-office
- Sweden skeptical about Nordic group joining G-20
- Sudan claims further victories in north Darfur
- Muslims celebrate feast ending daily Ramadan fasts
- Swedish Football Results
- Bochum fires coach Koller
- Ferrero-Waldner abandons race for UNESCO top job
- Davis Cup: Spain 4, Israel 1
- Madrid debt rises to
- Madrid debt rises to
- Madrid debt rises to
- Madrid debt rises to
- Madrid debt rises to
- Madrid debt rises to
- Madrid debt rises to euro327 million ($481 million)
- Bundesliga Leading Scorers
- Analysis: NYC mayor king of obscure endorsements
- Gay runs second fastest 100 meters of all time
- Paterson says he's staying in 2010 governor's race
- Owen the toast of Man United after derby winner
- Police question Diouf over 'racist language'
- 2 Colorado men, 1 NYC man arrested in terror probe
- City's Bellamy in post-match altercation with fan
- Spain beats Israel 4-1 in Davis Cup
- Hall, Ndereba win Philadelphia Distance Run
- Referee Busacca sorry for hand gesture to fans
- Greece beats Slovenia to win bronze at Eurobasket
- Federer takes Swiss up to Davis Cup world group
- Obama has tough task in renewing Mideast talks
- Danish Football Results
- Madrid crushes Xerez 5-0 in Spain
- Venezuela's Chavez says unsure on trip to UN
- Obama: Afghan troops decision can wait
- Greece beats Slovenia to win bronze at Eurobasket
- Rapper charged with killing Virginia pastor
- White House sends team to Olympic meeting site
- Report: Wynn boosts size of IPO for Macau assets
- Libya fund to buy Verenex for $293.7M in cash deal
- Vivienne Westwood spices up show with politics
- Norwegian Football Results
- Spain beats Serbia to win Eurobasket title
- Panathinaikos beats Aris 2-1
- Spain beats Serbia to win Eurobasket title
- 3 men arrested in terror probe
- PSG draws 1-1 with Lyon in French league
- CAW workers at GM-Suzuki plant OK new contract
- UK's top design talent comes out in force
- Benfica wins 2-1 at Leiria
- PR cops: Man suspected in killing run over by car
- Man suspected of killing US pastor, 3 others
- 5 children, woman found dead in US apartment
- Florida-bound space shuttle stops in Texas
- Housekeeping chief arrested in NYC hotel killing
- Results from the Mexican soccer league
- Mexico subway shooter charged with double homicide
- Australian who won 'right to die' case has died
- Choi loses 7-stroke lead, rallies to win Samsung
- Monday, September 28
- Toluca remains on top of the Mexican Apertura
- US pastor swims English Channel for charity
- Judge: US man accused in fire must quit smoking
- Rio Tinto completes Brazilian iron ore sale
- Parker leads Sparks over Storm in decisive Game 3
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Ceaseless deaths of the famous mark summer `09
- Insane US killer caught
- White bear takes center stage in climate drama
- US struggles to keep up in Puerto Rico's drug war
- G-20 security driving away Pittsburgh's bustle
- The view from inside the Emmy Awards
- Ronaldo held scoreless in return to Corinthians
- FBI: Notes on bomb-making in suspect's handwriting
- Klum, Oh and Wilde are Emmy fashion trifecta
- Insane killer caught after fleeing during trip
- Pregnant Heidi Klum turns heads at Emmy red carpet
- Housekeeping chief arrested in NYC hotel killing
- Toni Collette wins Emmy for lead comedy actress
- Haas wins second Greater Hickory Classic
- Alec Baldwin repeats lead comedy actor Emmy win
- Tigers beat Twins, increase lead to 3 games
- Partial list of Emmy Awards winners
- 'Survivor's' Probst wins best reality host Emmy
- 7 best reality Emmys in a row for 'Amazing Race'
- Actors Kanye-cracking at the 61st Emmys
- Space shuttle Discovery stops overnight
- Baldwin, Collette take comedy acting Emmys
- Chavez scored late winner to sink Boca Juniors
- Army ROTC ranks grow, promise more 2nd lieutenants
- Dodgers beat Lincecum, Giants 6-2
- Czink beats Safarova to win Bell Challenge
- Taiwan shares open marginally lower
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Quinn beats Adams at Boise Open
- Foreign exchange rates
- Jon Stewart's `Daily Show' takes top variety award
- Insane killer caught after 3 days on loose in US
- IRS extends amnesty program for tax cheats
- Michael Emerson, Cherry Jones win supporting Emmys
- Jets beat Brady at home for 1st time
- Rio Tinto completes $750M Brazilian iron ore sale
- Glenn Close wins lead drama Emmy
- Pakistan's security gains contrast Afghan turmoil
- Bryan Cranston wins second dramatic Emmy honor
- Young foreigners hunt jobs in China amid crisis
- Close, Cranston take drama acting Emmys
- 'Mad Men' wins best drama Emmy
- Teenage pair catch cash, not fish
- SKorea sends team to NKorea for family reunions
- Japan, other Asian markets closed for holidays
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- 'Mad Men,' '30 Rock' take top series Emmys
- Full list of Emmy Awards winners
- Lapentti gives Ecuador 3-1 victory against Brazil
- Harris is a prize as host of Emmy Awards broadcast
- After win, Chenoweth checked out for migraine
- Report: 35 million-plus worldwide have dementia
- Philippine troops clash with Abu Sayyaf militants
- Wallabies schedule 2 tests against England
- NZ sends commando troops back to Afghanistan
- Report: General calls for more Afghanistan troops
- SUNDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Record crowd watches first game at Cowboys Stadium
- Jets soar over Beijing as China prepares for Oct 1
- Police say attack on Pakistani minister foiled
- Presidential rivalry at core of big French trial
- Asian stocks lower as investors eye Fed meeting
- UN prepares for week with new faces
- Oil falls below $72 in Asia amid weak demand
- Police say attack on Pakistani minister foiled
- Congress moves to extend unemployment benefits
- Sheriff: US escapee duped friend into helping him
- A showy, theatrical 'Phedre' arrives from England
- ComScore, Omniture join up to measure audiences
- ComScore, Omniture join up to measure audiences
- China new companies market to begin IPOs
- Report: NKorea shuts down biggest wholesale market
- US ties, climate change focus of Hatoyama's debut
- Ferguson: United silenced 'noisy neighbor' City
- President calls for strengthening of Taiwan-Japan trust
- Davis Cup Results
- Battle for Nina Wang's estate enters final stage
- State funeral in Italy for troops killed in Kabul
- $1.7 million in jewels stolen in Bangkok heist
- Philippines: Aquino son gets running mate
- Renault hearing under way in Paris
- Columbus rallies for 2-2 draw with Chicago
- Report: Iran to use euro for foreign reserves
- Euro lower at $1.4666 in European trading
- Military urged to prepare for disaster relief operations
- Nadal pulls out of Thailand Open
- German teen who attacked school awakes from coma
- Bird-watching season begins with sighting of rare raptors
- Renault hearing under way in Paris
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- NYC mob heir 'Junior' Gotti on trial for 4th time
- Ahmadinejad proud of Holocaust denial
- Iraqi Shiite leader appeals for unity before vote
- World stocks lower as investors eye Fed meeting
- Sanofi to deliver swine flu vaccine in October
- Gates Foundation helps bring banking to the poor
- Share prices drop on local bourse
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Oil falls to near $71 in Asia amid weak demand
- Head of group accused in Mumbai assault arrested
- Uruguay says pulp mill is not polluting river
- Sehwag quits as Delhi captain in IPL
- China new companies market to begin IPOs
- NZ air force medevacs sick man from Antarctic
- Researchers: Aspirin cuts colon cancer risk
- Uighur documentary to be screened in Kaohsiung
- Quake shakes Bhutan, India's remote northeast
- China shares up as small shares board nears launch
- US chemist leaves Zurich post over doctored data
- Pakistan probes detained Swedes on al-Qaida ties
- EU cites emails to support Intel anti-trust case
- ATP Rankings
- Blair touts 10 million jobs from climate action
- WADA approves prohibited list for 2010
- German's pro-business Free Democrats eye comeback
- Uruguay says pulp mill is not polluting river
- WTA Tour Rankings
- UK lawyer says Iraq abuse hurt military's standing
- WORLD at 1000GMT
- Russian president makes 1st ever Swiss state visit
- World stocks lower as investors eye Fed meeting
- Oil falls below $71 amid weak demand
- Euro Tour says Dubai prize money cut by 25 percent
- Iraqi Shiite leader appeals for unity before vote
- Tashkent Open Results
- RBS shares slump on reports of share issue
- Taiwan counters fears of Tamiflu after pregnant woman dies
- Obama starts big week with innovation speech in NY
- Merkel: Germany well prepared against terror
- Ex-premier Villepin stars in French slander trial
- Train derails in Romania, sabotage suspected
- Voegele, Voskoboeva advance at Tashkent Open
- Swine flu virus hasn't mutated, WHO chief says
- Afghan police say more troops not the answer
- EU gives details of Intel's sales tactics
- Lufthansa to cut about 270 staff at headquarters
- Quake shakes Bhutan, India's remote northeast
- Report : EU faces challenges to stimulus exit
- US Marine charged with faking war wounds for gain
- Lennar posts wider loss in Q3, but market improves
- Battle for Nina Wang's estate enters final stage
- Human rights group accuses Italy of violations
- Roof rot hits church over Shakespeare's grave
- Philippine troops seize Abu Sayyaf militants' camp
- Post-quake reconstruction revives 'Taiwanese spirit:' premier
- Ahmadinejad proud of Holocaust denial
- US stock futures follow world markets lower
- Honduras defender Figueroa confident of beating US
- Frenchman says he sent Sarkozy letter with bullet
- German conservatives push tax relief ahead of vote
- Fire breaks out at Gabon embassy in DC
- FTSE 100 down 29.66 at 5,134.29
- Housekeeping chief charged in NYC hotel slaying
- UN: more to go hungry in Eastern Africa
- Dell agrees to buy Perot Systems for about $3.6B
- Report: More troops needed for Afghan war success
- China says military arsenal comparable with West
- Spain's Santander to sell shares in Brazil unit
- UK lawyer says Iraq abuse hurt military's standing
- Danish court rejects attempt to ban soldier's book
- Dell agrees to buy Perot Systems for about $3.9B
- Taiwan councilor gets jail sentence for jostling Chinese official
- US terror plot suspect due in federal court
- Renault gets 2-year suspended ban in crash scandal
- Key players in French slander trial
- Aide: Netanyahu won't bend on settlements
- Stars take break as top clubs join League Cup
- Serbian court probes attack on French fans
- Spain's Santander to sell shares in Brazil unit
- Renault gets 2-year suspended ban in crash scandal
- AP Sportlight
- Report: BMW expects production increases
- Quake kills at least 7 in remote Bhutan
- Newborn of NC teen shot at school bus stop dies
- Quake kills at least 7 in Bhutan, shakes India
- Web site, art installation launched to mark 10th 921 anniversary
- 10 killed in Somalia border fight, witnesses say
- Afghan fraud panel to use sampling in recounts
- Ill ex-Yukos exec still stands trial
- IOC: Putin keeps promise, releases snow leopards
- Suspect in German trial rejects terror charges
- Uighur film screening in Taiwan has angered China
- AP: UN climate chief says China poised to lead
- 10 killed in Somalia border fight, witnesses say
- Renault gets suspended ban in crash scandal
- Sept. 11 'mastermind' due back in Gitmo court
- Handshake, soccer match for Puma, Adidas
- UN refugee chief urges EU to take in more refugees
- Michael Jackson's Ferris wheel spins into new life
- State funeral in Italy for troops killed in Kabul
- Experts: US, Russia face tough arms control talks
- FIA reinstates Canadian Grand Prix
- Stocks follow overseas markets lower after run-up
- ATP-BCR Open Romania Results
- Putin hangs out with the big cats: Snow leopards
- US stocks follow overseas markets lower
- Luczak defeats Beck at BCR Open Romania
- Aide: Netanyahu won't bend on settlements
- Bundchen takes on Brazil president over Amazon
- Swedish gov't promises tax cuts in election year
- Human rights group accuses Italy of violations
- Dell agrees to buy Perot Systems for about $3.9B
- German teen who attacked school awakes from coma
- Leading economic indicators rise in August
- Authorities: Hunger striker died of heart attack
- Danish court rejects attempt to ban soldier's book
- US extends amnesty program for tax cheats
- China says military arsenal comparable with West
- Puma, Adidas bury rivalry on the pitch
- Government to ensure smooth high-speed rail operations: spokesman
- Report: More US troops needed for Afghan war
- UN refugee chief urges EU to take in more refugees
- Ferguson leads tributes at Bobby Robson memorial
- Israel's army chief: All options on table vs. Iran
- Australian Oktoberfest tourist killed by train
- BellKor wins Netflix $1M prize to improve picks
- Sept. 11 mastermind due back in Gitmo court
- Piquet apologizes over crash, hits out at Briatore
- Taiwan to push joining U.N. agencies rather than U.N.: MOFA
- SAfrican track officials mull president's future
- 2010 Formula One Calendar
- Piquet Jr. apologizes over crash, slams Briatore
- Busacca gets 3-match ban for obscene hand gesture
- Afghanistan leaps to fore of German election
- FCC chairman proposes `open Internet' rules
- Lehmann dropped over Oktoberfest visit
- Energy, material stocks lead market sell-off
- Italian man in PM's sex scandal gets house arrest
- Space shuttle Discovery leaves for Florida
- 2 men charged with $80 million Ponzi scheme
- Death toll in Polish mine explosion up to 14
- Meat-free day advocates set up Web site
- Energy prices drop sharply ahead of Fed meeting
- South African anti-apartheid activist dies at 51
- UK's Brown wants summit for climate change pact
- Netflix awards $1M prize to improve movie picks
- Soviet spy Yelizaveta Mukasei dead at 97
- Sept. 11 mastermind due back in Gitmo court
- Czech Cabinet seeks tax hikes, budget cuts
- Israel's army chief: All options on table vs. Iran
- US has 'no grand expectations' from Mideast talks
- Analyst note: General Electric price target raised
- China says Taiwan ties to continue to improve
- Inquiry examines Iraqi's death in military custody
- 81-year-old Thai king hospitalized for third day
- Coaches at Boca, River under pressure
- Colo. terror plot suspect due in federal court
- Kenyon: Chelsea broke Man United-Arsenal cartel
- Designer Todd Lynn breaks out the shoulder pads
- Movie pianist Art Ferrante dies in US at 88
- Stocks off lows buoyed by tech, health care shares
- Kasparov, Karpov set for chess clash in Spain
- French workers strip to try to save their jobs
- Corrective: US-Palm earnings story
- Uighur documentary to be screened in Kaohsiung
- Government wants to keep high-speed trains running as private concern
- Thai king receives hospital treatment
- Taiwan to focus on U.N. climate change bodies
- Taiwan remembers 2,400 casualties on quake anniversary
- DPP politician sentenced to 4 months in jail for shoving China official
- DPP urges Penghu voters to reject casino plan
- Bird-watching season begins
- Taiwanese robber
- Tamiflu is safe even for pregnant women
- Tycoon Jack Sun starts repaying overdue taxes
- Royal Hotel Taipei presents a new face after major renovation
- Australian dies after winning right to starve
- Palin to speak about China in debut speech in Asia
- France's trial of the decade pits ex-PM against Sarkozy
- Bullet threats to Nicolas Sarkozy
- Eid stampede
- No country for young men as real 'change' begins
- Taiwan cannot retreat on freedom of speech
- More troops or Afghan 'failure,' warns U.S. general
- Obama denies 'paranoid' Russia dictated missile decision
- Piracy at five-year high in South China Sea: report
- Beijing knife sales curbed amid security fears: retailers
- White bear takes center stage in climate drama
- G-20 security driving away Pittsburgh's bustle
- 'Mad Men,' '30 Rock' take top series Emmys
- Top designers come home to fanfare in London
- Huge crowds gather in Havana for peace concert
- Moviegoers gorge on 'Meatball' comedy
- Moulin Rouge draws crowds for open door tours
- U.S. Congress moves to extend jobless benefits
- Carbon emissions fall thanks to global downturn: report
- Qantas warns outlook remains uncertain
- Companies on new Chinese board to sell shares
- Pyongyang shuts down biggest wholesale market
- Britain's RBS mulls share rights issue: reports
- Regulatory hitches threaten Bharti-MTN deal: reports
- German economy not back on its feet until 2013: bank chief
- Global bank regulator urges caution
- Taiwan shares close down 0.32 percent
- Most Asian stocks decline on valuation concerns; STX advances
- Oil falls below US$72 in Asia
- Taiwan dollar rises toward 3-month high; bonds little changed
- LA Dodgers beat San Fransisco Giants 6-2
- Choi struggles but still wins LPGA Samsung
- Bradley out of play for season
- Mariner hurt during home run celebration
- Sampdoria wins fourth-straight; Mourinho sent off
- Roger Federer completes Italian job with ease
- Valverde puts doping row aside, wins Tour of Spain
- Rookie Sanchez fires Jets past Brady's Patriots
- Giants win at Cowboy's new stadium
- Ronaldo scores twice; Real Madrid wins three of three
- Taiwan wins big at 2009 Earth Science Olympiad
- Taiwan economy to rebound by 4.10%in 2010, says PRI
- Taiwan to handle Kadeer's visit application based on law: official
- Rebiya Kadeer documentary to screen amid controversy
- Ma thanks Japanese civic group for aid to 921 earthquake victims
- Taipei to have first female deputy mayor
- Report: CIA interrogation harmed inmates' recall
- Obama starts big week with innovation speech in NY
- Russia: Better NATO ties largely up to alliance
- Canadian teacher killed in Honduras
- UK's Brown wants summit for climate change pact
- Jury selection begins in Travolta extortion trial
- EU mulls retaliation against Canada over Czech
- Report: CIA interrogations informed by bad science
- SAfrican track officials mull president's future
- South African anti-apartheid guerrilla dies at 51
- Opera at Versailles reopens
- ATP World Tour Schedule-Winners
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- GlaxoSmithKline changes doctor training policy
- US, Europe split on approach to bonuses
- NY prosecutor:'Junior' Gotti left trail of victims
- Kenyon: Chelsea broke Man United-Arsenal cartel
- Experts: US Russia face tough arms control talks
- Owen goal is Ferguson answer to noisy neighbors
- Jury selection begins in Travolta extortion trial
- Space shuttle Discovery back home in Florida
- New delay in Sept. 11 trial at Gitmo
- Obama touts efforts to help economy
- Stocks trim losses as tech, health care recover
- Merck seeks EU approval to buy Schering-Plough
- Quake kills at least 11 in Bhutan, shakes India
- Video: Somali crowds vow allegiance to bin Laden
- EU mulls measures against Canada over Czech visas
- Suspect in 4 US killings appears in court
- Military says UK soldier has died in Afghanistan
- New delay in Sept. 11 trial at Gitmo
- New US Army secretary sworn in after long delay
- Ousted President Zelaya says he's back in Honduras
- Belgian-Dutch bid eyes support from small nations
- Obama touts efforts to help economy, colleges
- Ahmadinejad proud of Holocaust denial
- Ousted President Zelaya says back in Honduras
- Enke misses out on Germany qualifiers
- Door left open for Obamas to attend Olympics vote
- FCC chairman says `open Internet' rules are vital
- Belgian media reports say Henin to return
- Mitsubishi reopens Venezuela plant after strike
- Clout fading, US vies to set G-20 meetings agenda
- Fluminense players escorted by police after loss
- After years of war, Iraqis hit by frenzy of crime
- Judge grants new delay in Sept. 11 trial at Gitmo
- Searchers begin digging on Garrido property
- Dell eyes tech services with $3.9B deal for Perot
- Briatore's future as QPR co-owner under threat
- Afghan police: More foreign troops not the answer
- Facebook shuts down thorny marketing tool
- US Senate bill could weaken the Fed
- Man, 90, allegedly kills wife to end suffering
- Family: We urged mother of slain children to leave
- Public gets to vote for US book award
- Police say Italian priest likely killed in robbery
- Designer Todd Lynn breaks out the shoulder pads
- Russia: Better NATO ties largely up to alliance
- Authorities taking their time in Jackson case
- US confirms ousted president back in Honduras
- AIG improving but may never fully repay gov't
- Jury selected for Travolta extortion trial
- US officer goes on trial in China spy case
- Pittsburgh tackles intricacies of hosting leaders
- UNESCO race down to 2 candidates
- Peru rebel leader wants ex-guerrillas in politics
- 2 killed, 2 missing as storms drench US Southeast
- Man wanted in Florida slayings detained in Haiti
- The new luxe: Getting down to practicality
- Forgotten US graveyard stops condo development
- Spread unlikely after possible plague-linked death
- Mexican ex-president urges narrowing wage gap
- Census: Recession had sweeping impact on US life
- Spread unlikely after possible plague-linked death
- Rates on 6-month Treasury bills hit new record low
- Treasury prices mixed ahead of auctions this week
- US cops use stun gun twice on unarmed amputee
- Trial date set for suspect in Liberian girl's rape
- EU seeks to calm Italy car makers over SKorea deal
- Miami actor faces child porn charges
- Germans focus on Afghanistan after al-Qaida threat
- US judge says grizzlies still threatened
- 2 men charged with $80M Ponzi ATM scheme
- G-20 protesters allege police harassment in suit
- Students warned to prove Texas residence or leave
- SKorea head proposes 'grand bargain'
- Pianist known for movie theme songs dies at 88
- Italy cardinal denounces attack on Catholic editor
- Analysis: Obama war choice: escalate or scale back
- UNESCO race down to 2 candidates
- Gold, silver, oil sell off as dollar rises
- Ousted leader returns to Honduras, defies arrest
- Paul Smith gives collection a Congolese makeover
- Report: Gunmen kill 80 in southern Sudan attacks
- US prosecutor:'Junior' Gotti left trail of victims
- Guyana gets $15 million from emergency fund
- Stocks end off lows as health care, tech recover
- Facebook to end Beacon tracking tool in settlement
- Pratt & Whitney says will cut 1,000 US jobs
- Obama explains Letterman appearance
- AIG shares jump after talk of bailout revamp
- Abortion-rights forces vexed by health care debate
- US terror plot suspect appears in federal court
- Dollar edges higher ahead of G-20 meeting
- US team to evaluate WWII Bougainville battle site
- US deputy accused in 2 slayings caught in Belize
- AP sources: Instead of troops, maybe more drones
- US terror plot suspect appears in federal court
- US study tries to detect flu before first sneeze
- Spanish-language actor faces child porn charges
- Rio to make more hotel rooms available for 2016
- 5 killed as storms drench US Southeast
- Antigua delays extradition in Stanford fraud case
- AMR plans to sell 30M shares, issue $250M in debt
- Tombs opened in Venezuela to identify riot victims
- Opponents seek to halt US offshore drilling
- Senate bill could weaken the Fed
- Guns replace yoga at US peace day protest
- Obama appears on Letterman show
- Bank of America appoints new director
- Pratt & Whitney to cut 1,000 US jobs
- Man, 90, charged with killing terminally ill wife
- BofA to pay $425M to exit government arrangement
- Puma, Adidas bury rivalry on the pitch
- Man guilty in ID theft that ensnared Ben Bernanke
- 3 men accused of sex tourism plead not guilty
- Alleged terror plotter appears in court
- SEC going to trial against BofA over bonuses
- List of 2009 MacArthur Foundation grant recipients
- MacArthur Foundation awards 24 'Genius Grants'
- Lawsuit against Coldplay over 'Viva La Vida' ends
- Honduras imposes curfew as ousted leader returns
- US man confesses to slayings of 4 family members
- Obama: Unemployment a problem at least 1 more year
- Cayman Islands police report Las Vegas man missing
- Skies clear for no. 1 film `Chance of Meatballs'
- UN climate chief says China poised to take lead
- Rwanda and Congo making progress toward peace
- AMR plans to sell 30M shares, issue $250M in debt
- Slight ratings increase for the Emmy Awards
- Venezuela creates company to oversee state banks
- Ex-Mexican president urges narrowing wage gap
- US wants equal ties with new Japanese gov
- Rights groups want UN Iran envoy
- Homeownership fell in '08; Asians hit worst
- Rights groups: UN must name special envoy for Iran
- SEC going to trial against BofA over bonuses
- Opponents seek halt to US offshore drilling
- US calls most of California drought disaster area
- Pratt & Whitney to cut 1,000 jobs
- UK's Brown says summit to discuss rebalancing
- Yale: Lab tech had building access until arrest
- Transit systems warned to watch for terrorists
- Mitsubishi announces $325 million US plant
- NASCAR asks for evaluations of Mayfield
- Another 60-day delay for Gitmo trials
- Toddler among 6 killed as storms drench Southeast
- Dow Jones to shutter Far Eastern Review
- Father sought in post-fight slaying in Las Vegas
- Democratic fundraiser indicted in NY
- DA won't retry man who served 26 years in prison
- Toxins shut mussel, clam harvesting in US
- Venezuela plans to pay off oil debts by year end
- US appeals court revives pollution lawsuit
- Suspect in 4 US. killings had run-ins with police
- Nortel plans to sell some carrier networks assets
- Tuesday, September 29
- New Univision Networks president embodies future
- Photos of mullets, leotards return to haunt online
- Want to read all about it online? It may cost you
- Novel approach: Ralph Nader turns to fiction
- Giants' Villalona charged with murder
- 'Wizard of Oz' goes hi-def for 70th anniversary
- Fed judge says grizzlies still threatened
- Giants' Villalona charged with murder
- Study: Flu viruses can spark heart attacks
- No prison for business owners in immigration case
- World's oldest man marks 113th birthday
- Caribbean news briefs
- US pledges close cooperation on NKorea
- Venezuela to pay oil debts to stimulate economy
- Key Senate committee takes up health care bill
- Ex-Wingate player gets life for killing girlfriend
- Father sought in shooting death of son in Vegas
- US mom slain with her 5 children endured abuse
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Carter says Israel must stop building settlements
- Scolari lines up to bid for duel World Cups
- Canadian pleads guilty to terror charge
- Cuban defector Chapman establishes residency
- Asian Champions League Glance
- ADB raises Asia forecasts as region leads recovery
- Foreign exchange rates
- ADB raises Asia forecasts as region leads recovery
- AP Interview: Yushchenko optimistic about NATO
- Honduras orders curfew after ousted leader returns
- US wants equal ties with new Japanese government
- SKorea to build nursery for NKorean workers
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- US looks to China for NKorea progress
- Police: ACORN worker in video reported couple
- 81-year-old Thai king hospitalized for fourth day
- NZ farmers get income boost as dairy prices rise
- Whitman to make Calif. gubernatorial bid official
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- TV: 15 missing after boat sinks in Indonesia
- EU-funded Taiwanese movie model for cultural cooperation: envoy
- Rwanda and Congo making progress toward peace
- 3 pharmacists warned about Anna Nicole Smith's Rx
- China bans foreign tourists from Tibet
- Australia: No US request for more troops
- Documents: Anna Nicole Smith's doctors were warned
- SKorea president proposes 'grand bargain'
- Nick Blackburn keeps Twins surge going
- Steele says Dems failing to address poverty
- DeRosa has 2 homers in Cardinals' 7-3 win
- Women's National Basketball Association
- Republican leader says party must court blacks
- Taurasi scores 30 as Mercury reach West finals
- Life in Obama's Chicago neighborhood
- Manning leads Colts past Dolphins 27-23
- China invests $850M in commodities trader Noble
- US Congress puts off action on road, air bills
- UN climate summit puts China, India in spotlight
- 'Junior' Gotti portrayed as maniacal killer
- Census: 150,000 gay couples report they're married
- Konrads has stolen medals returned, 25 years later
- Mideast summit unlikely to relaunch peace talks
- Angie Harmon kicks off celebrity shoe auction
- Ship attacks in South China Sea hit five-year high
- 16 stand trial in Vietnam baby selling case
- Saunders pitches Angels to 5-2 win over Yankees
- MONDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Israel army says it killed motorist at checkpoint
- Asian markets higher amid recovery optimism
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Zelaya's daring return reignites Honduras crisis
- French police clear out major migrant camp
- Tensions rise as police question monk's followers
- Oil below $70 in Asia after big tumble
- Obama seeks G-20 support to repair global economy
- Girls school attacked in Pakistan
- French police clear out major migrant camp
- Mideast meet anchors Obama's 12 hours of diplomacy
- Rio Tinto sells building materials unit for $349M
- Iranian military plane crashes during parade
- Magna chief to talk with VW on Opel deal
- NKorean military delegation headed to China
- Ahmadinejad warns against military attack on Iran
- Senators to start work on revised health care bill
- Taiwan's economy expected to recover next year
- Moderate earthquake rattles northwest Myanmar
- Dow Jones to shutter Far Eastern Review
- Obama picks sides to prevent Democratic primaries
- UK agency fines 103 contractors for bid rigging
- American Samoa gov.: Territory should buy cannery
- BofA to face SEC trial, exits loss-sharing deal
- China: no solution in sight to Spratlys dispute
- Report says 16,274 killed during Nepal conflict
- Indonesia boat accident kills 15, 15 more missing
- Myanmar-born American held in Yangon
- 3 men arrested in Bangkok jewel heist
- Myanmar-American held in Yangon for 3 weeks
- Euro up against dollar in European morning trade
- Wang's alleged lover accused of telling lies
- South Korean president pushes 'green growth'
- Britain's ITV wins International Emmy
- Ahmadinejad warns against military attack on Iran
- German first half 2009 exports down 23.5 percent
- Iraq's Kurds suspend Norwegian oil operations
- China stocks fall as more IPOs approved
- Oil hangs near $70 in Asia after big tumble
- Share prices close lower on local bourse
- Taiwan city screens film about Uighur activist
- Allianz to delist from NYSE, other exchanges
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Asia markets higher amid recovery optimism
- Maokong Gondola tower relocation to be completed in December: mayor
- Met Opera opens to boos with muddled new 'Tosca'
- US transit systems warned to watch for terrorists
- Quake kills at least 12 in Bhutan
- Taiwan donates money to help Guatemala weather food crisis
- UK's Brown seeks fewer UK troops in Afghanistan
- Finland's August unemployment hits 7.6 percent
- US still pushing to raise money for Expo pavilion
- German far right party investigated over letters
- Bomb in Afghanistan kills US service member
- US Embassy in South Africa closes for security
- EU nations fail to agree on bluefish tuna ban
- Pricey Savile Row tailors survive tough times
- Rescuers search for survivors in Bhutan quake
- NIreland security high on police chief's first day
- US man discovers new hire is lost brother
- Germany's 'grand coalition' may survive election
- World markets higher amid recovery optimism
- Teen who attacked school served arrest warrant
- Taiwan's jobless rate hits new high
- Driftwood poses threat to boats in Lienchiang
- Taiwan, China close to signing financial MOU: official
- French police bulldoze migrant camp near Calais
- Activists rallying support to vote against casinos in Penghu
- Singapore cuts Citigroup stake to below 5 percent
- EU advisor: Google ads don't infringe trademarks
- Spanish doctor sentenced for Nigerian's death
- Adler Germany's No. 1 keeper after Enke ruled out
- High-speed rail company changes guard
- Henkel set to elect Bagel-Trah as chairwoman
- Oil near $70 after big tumble
- Government to raise budget on flood control: ranking official
- EU nations fail to agree on bluefin tuna ban
- Taiwan expects Paraguay president's visit in first half of 2010
- Iraq's Kurds suspend Norwegian oil operations
- Girls school attacked in troubled NW Pakistan
- Ukraine to auction off key chemical plant
- Pakistan's Asif could make return after doping ban
- UK attorney general fined for illegal housekeeper
- Taiwan director: Art movies are on the decline
- US criticizes rights abuses in Iran, Russia, China
- UK's Brown seeks fewer UK troops in Afghanistan
- No talk of China veep's army body seat at conclave
- Impoverished Kyrgyzstan to ration electricity
- 2 Australian miners trapped underground for a day
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- Sweden to host EU-Russia summit on Nov. 18
- Japan's Suntory makes binding offer for Orangina
- WHO: Nations should set tighter radon controls
- British cyclist Bellis stable after scooter crash
- Euro breaks $1.48, highest level since August 2008
- US stock futures rise as world markets rebound
- Iranian military plane crash during parade kills 7
- Taiwan-U.S. defense industry meeting to be held in Virginia
- Iran won't ask Russia to compensate nuke delay
- FTSE 100 up 47.98 at 5,182.34
- Thai teacher beats student as classmate films it
- Mystery of China VP's military appointment deepens
- U.S. expert praises Taiwan's bid for access to two U.N. bodies
- Prosecutors decline to trim Karadzic case
- Flora expo expected to create major economic benefits
- Officials: Israel to boycott Ahmadinejad UN speech
- Spanish doctor sentenced for Nigerian's death
- Clinton: Obama wise to think through Afghanistan
- Several feared dead, injured in German bus crash
- Portugal poll may mark end of 'ferocious' reformer
- Wang's alleged lover accused of telling lies
- Sampdoria aims to stay perfect at Fiorentina
- OSCE slams Kazakhs over newspaper seizure
- Plane crash mars Iran military parade
- Bill Clinton says US must approach Iran carefully
- Suu Kyi's party wants to talk about Myanmar poll
- 6 people drown, 2 missing off Pakistani beach
- French police bulldoze immigrant camp near Calais
- France admits G-20 priorities differ
- Bill Clinton parts with Carter on racism statement
- City take no action against Bellamy over fan furor
- Iraq to press for dropping debt at UN meeting
- UK court jails mother for killing her 2 daughters
- US criticizes rights abuses in Iran, Russia, China
- OSCE slams Kazakhs over newspaper seizure
- South Africa to bowl first against Sri Lanka
- 2 Serbs acquitted in killing of American brothers
- Eto'o takes legal action against Barcelona
- Minister asks residents to improve New Delhi image
- AP Sportlight
- Havel, others want EU to help Georgia
- Robson set to coach Thai national side
- 5 killed in German bus crash
- Spanish mayor dumped after family feud
- UN prosecutors decline to trim Karadzic case
- Global downturn hampers Sri Lanka's peace dividend
- Honduran security breaks up pro-Zelaya demos
- Finland's August unemployment hits 7.6 percent
- Cambodian court convicts 2 journos of defamation
- Obama writes IOC members backing Chicago 2016 bid
- 2 Serbs acquitted in killing of American brothers
- China appeals US win in WTO music, films dispute
- 2 killed, 2 injured in Polish shooting
- Death toll rises to 8 in US Southeast floods
- US stock futures rise as commodities rebound
- Oil above $71 after big tumble
- Former Indian army soldier accused of spying
- EU nations fail to agree on bluefin tuna ban
- Bryan Robson appears set to become Thailand coach
- Lowe's reaffirms 2009 guidance, may see charges
- Tashkent Open Results
- Taiwan's ex-president indicted again
- Spanish mayor ousted after family feud
- Taipei shows off achievements in 'intelligent city' development
- HASH(0xa58496c)
- HASH(0xa71b190)
- HASH(0xa6c255c)
- HASH(0xa76b51c)
- HASH(0xa5bad58)
- HASH(0xa670b38)
- SAfrica: Murder down; rape and house robberies up
- Far-right party goes after German candidates
- 37 Beijing Museum works on Yongzheng to be exhibited in Taipei
- Rebound in commodities carries stocks higher
- Italy sees economy contracting 4.8 pct in 2009
- 4 US slaying victims died from blows to the head
- Carnival profit falls 20 pct, still beats Street
- Senators work on revised US health care bill
- US issues security bulletins on stadiums, hotels
- Shvedova advances, Olaru upset at Tashkent Open
- Joe Cole starts at last for Chelsea
- EU says consumers get a rough deal from banks
- Unemployment rate hits all-time high in August
- Brazil's president says he spoke with Zelaya
- Report: FDIC could seek bailout from banks
- Emigration hits 20-year high in slumping Ireland
- Obama: US `determined to act' on climate change
- Immunity for F1 driver is just plain wrong
- Henkel elects Bagel-Trah as chairwoman
- Heather Locklear will join updated 'Melrose Place'
- Government warns against fat cats in High Speed Rail Corp.
- Ex-NY Giant Burress gets 2 years in gun case
- US home prices rise 0.3 percent in July
- Hedge fund sells part of its New York Times stock
- Human trials for H1N1 vaccine to begin
- Arguments start in Travolta extortion trial
- US: Consumer spending cuts reach across incomes
- EU adviser: Google ads don't infringe trademarks
- Show on 2nd half of Renoir's career opens in Paris
- ATP-BCR Open Romania Results
- Fraud allegations at UNESCO race
- Stadiums, hotels in US warned on terrorists
- Documentary about Uighur political dissident shown in Kaohsiung
- Arguments start in Travolta extortion trial
- BCR Open Romania Results
- FDIC could seek bailout from banks
- Brazil president: country needs the 2016 Olympics
- Oil rebounds as dollar weakens
- Remittances by Taiwanese firms on the rise
- Japanese PM pledges deep greenhouse cuts
- Taiwan's ex-president indicted again (update-1)
- Euro breaks above $1.48; dollar at year lows
- US man charged with murders of wife, 5 children
- UBS to tell Americans if they are on IRS list
- Los Angeles cops take on notorious street gang
- Singapore cuts ownership stake in Citigroup
- Haye planning to knock out Valuev in Nov. 7 fight
- Aid agencies warn of deepening Yemen crisis
- Bolivia wants green tribunal to punish polluters
- China shuts Tibet to foreigners before anniversary
- WHO: Nations should set tighter radon controls
- Ventura beats Andreev at BCR Open Romania
- US home prices rise 0.3 percent in July
- Estonia sells Eesti Telekom shares to TeliaSonera
- Man faces murder charge in slaying of wife, kids
- Deeper US relationship with China urged
- Hummer buyer likely to put HQ near Detroit
- Estonia sells Eesti Telekom shares to TeliaSonera
- Taiwan high-speed rail company changes guard
- 'Rebiya' film lauded by first Taiwan viewers
- China bans foreigners traveling to Tibet
- Taiwan to handle Kadeer's visit application based on law: official
- China extends olive branch to Taiwan
- Unemployment rate climbs to record in August
- Taiwan's economy expected to recover
- Science Olympiad
- Li Mei-shu Memorial Gallery--- a place to explore the artwork of a frontrunner in modern Taiwanese art
- Tsai's 'Face' premieres at National Concert Hall
- Activists rallying support to vote against casinos in Penghu
- Tension high as Zelaya returns to Honduras
- Karzai backs U.S. commander's Afghan report
- Barack Obama war choice: escalate or scale back
- Japan's DPJ Cabinet sparks high hopes
- French riot police clear migrant 'jungle'
- Japan's new PM proposes East Asian community to China
- Philippines-China ties chilled by Spratlys law: envoy
- Floods kill four in U.S.
- Iraqi shoe thrower
- West Bank settlements become havens of Israeli suburbanites
- New social network with French touch unfurls in Brazil
- Bollywood looks to Diwali to light up disappointing year
- Video game classics need museum, say 'Retrogamers'
- Five jailed for lucky license plate fight
- Body shape debate stalks catwalks
- Paul Smith gives collection a Congolese makeover
- Designer Lynn breaks out the shoulder pads
- Activists say Pittsburgh police harass them
- Google can't be stopped from selling keywords
- China stocks fall as more IPOs are approved
- Elite U.S. universities feel pain of market slump
- Two-year U.S. treasuries little changed before US$43 billion sale
- North Korea's corn crop expected to fall sharply: report
- Rio Tinto agrees to sell Alcan Composites to Swiss company
- San Want Group introduces year-end banquet special discount packages
- AWDC hosts HK jewllery fair
- SF Disney Family Museum to open
- Air China offers exclusive Lhasa-Kathmandu Route
- Project management experts unveil reconstruction plan
- Taipei Fullerton Hotel presents special discount for dinner party
- HRD Awards diamond design contest announces winner
- Taiwan share prices close down 0.45 percent
- Wall Street mostly weaker as rally pauses
- Dollar weakens in Asia ahead of Fed policy meeting
- Oil goes back above US$70 in Asian trade
- Camping, hiking and seeing the western United States
- Saunders pitches Angels to 5-2 win over Yankees
- South Korea to stage F1 in 2010
- 'Theatrical' Mourinho hit with ban and fine
- Canada defends home turf advantage
- Manning uses air attack to beat Dolphins, Unitas
- Renault gets easy ride, say British newspapers
- Scolari gets first taste of AFC Champions League
- Nearly 60% tea products improperly labeled: Consumers’ Foundation
- Coach: Sex improves players' performance
- Family holds out hope for hikers detained in Iran
- 2 US officers fired in Taser parade incident
- US ban on flavored cigs takes effect
- US regulator urges broad oversight of derivatives
- Serb extremists planned attacking Swedish embassy
- US Embassy in South Africa closes for security
- England confirms support to test cricket worlds
- Death toll in Polish explosion up to 15
- Dutchman Advoocaat takes over as Belgium coach
- Cancellara to go for golden double on home roads
- South Africa v. Sri Lanka Scorecard
- New Dan Brown novel tops 2 million mark
- 81-year-old Thai king kept in hospital with fever
- NYC trains raise security after terrorism warning
- Hummer buyer likely to put HQ near Detroit
- Cadbury involves U.K. takeover panel in Kraft bid
- Obama urges Israeli, Palestinian sides to do more
- Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka hits 319-8 vs. Proteas
- Henin to return to competitive tennis
- SAfrica: Murder down; rape, robbery, hijacking up
- Somalia fighting kills 8, witnesses say
- Brazil president: country needs the 2016 Olympics
- Auchincloss pleads not guilty in child porn case
- Airline industry offers to halve emissions by 2050
- Eminem's music publisher takes Apple to court
- Exhibit showcases painting in ancient Rome
- Somalia fighting kills 8, witnesses say
- Henin to return to competitive tennis
- Saudi to launch elite science, tech university
- ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems cancels Greek sub deal
- Serbian official: Intensive search for Mladic
- 2 officers fired after using Taser on 76-year-old
- Intel CEO: PC sales could rise in 2009
- Bulgarian diplomat wins UNESCO race
- General Motors raising output at 3 factories
- NY jury deliberating in Brooke Astor trial
- Swazi anti-monarchist acquitted in terror case
- Jonathan Saunders keeps it casual this summer
- Navy reviewing abuse of gay dog handler in Bahrain
- Afghan officials live in fear of Taliban assassins
- Deposed Honduran president holed up in embassy
- Aid agencies warn of deepening Yemen crisis
- Lawmaker to White House: Keep focus on Afghanistan
- Caribbean to lobby Clinton on deportation rules
- Hernandez beats Hanescu at BCR Open Romania
- Ambassador: US-UK ties intact despite Lockerbie
- Russia: 10 sentenced in hate attacks
- Photogs, agency sue model Bundchen and husband
- City, FA take no action against Bellamy
- California sues alleged Madoff associate for fraud
- G-20 security officials say they're ready
- Italy, Australia issue joint appeal to G20
- Redskins 'dim wits' tweeter disappears off Twitter
- Egypt guards shoot Eritrean headed for Israel
- PR authorities say major drug dealer arrested
- Bayern eases into third round of German Cup
- Key regulators urge broad oversight of derivatives
- G-20 summit organizers show off media nerve center
- 5 family members found slain in small US town
- German Cup Results
- Wells Fargo chairman to step down at year end
- Lowe's sees return to sales growth in 2010
- A glance at UNESCO's next leader
- Olympics: Obama at the center of another election
- A look at Chicago's bid for the 2016 Summer Games
- US golfer Jim Thorpe pleads guilty to tax evasion
- Auchincloss pleads not guilty in child porn case
- US praised for helping countries escape poverty
- Spanish Football Results
- Analysis: Miles to go on long road to climate deal
- EU: Meeting on Iran nukes Oct. 1 in Geneva
- Commodities bounce back as dollar weakens
- BP to pay $1.7M to settle Alaska spill violations
- Sevilla beats Mallorca 2-0 in La Liga
- Rebound in commodities carries stocks higher
- Obama, Chinese leader meet on UN sidelines
- Cardinals void contract of minor leaguer
- Treasurys attract solid demand even as stocks rise
- Sheriff: Accused Jewel stalker says God led him
- Game over: Police caught playing Wii on the job
- Al-Qaida predicts Obama's fall by Muslim nation
- Burberry's back _ bringing the celebrities with it
- US soldier charged with murder in Iraq base death
- Carlos Vela returns for Arsenal in League Cup
- US imigration agency launches new Web site
- AIDS protesters demand G-20 fund disease treatment
- US automaker receives $528.7 million govt loan
- Sri Lanka beat South Africa on DL method
- Romario joins political party to aid poor children
- Obama team wants to continue US surveillance law
- Former Preakness champ Summer Squall euthanized
- Venezuela's jobless rate reaches 8 percent
- EU: Meeting on Iran nukes Oct. 1 in Geneva
- New deal sought in dispute over Google book plan
- Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka defeats Proteas
- Thai leader says US moving toward engaging Myanmar
- Hummer buyer likely to locate HQ near Detroit
- Obama losing momentum in financial overhaul effort
- Robber in Puerto Rico makes off with Swiss watches
- Champions Trophy: South Africa v. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Mayweather agrees to pay $5.6M back taxes
- Mexican man sentenced in immigrant hostage case
- Zeta-Jones, Lansbury set for B'way 'Night Music'
- English Football Results
- Freddie Mac names Ross Kari as new CFO
- Liverpool, Arsenal reach last 16 of League Cup
- Yahoo to spend $100M in bid for more brand buzz
- Al-Qaida predicts Obama's fall by Muslim nation
- Kasparov has 2-0 lead over Karpov in Spain match
- Mom hopes Ahmadinejad has good news on held hikers
- LA passes law limiting roosters to 1 per household
- Government: Half of Madoff accounts show no loss
- MLB opens development center in China this week
- Montoya still not happy with Martin move in NASCAR
- Sheriff: Suspect says God led him to Jewel's ranch
- 9 Southeast storm deaths as floodwaters linger
- 2nd attempt to execute Ohio killer further delayed
- Shiite financier investments embarrasses Hezbollah
- In big chess rematch, Kasparov leads Karpov 2-0
- US stadiums, hotels on alert amid terror probe
- Giant cannon, big red blob in Kapoor's London show
- Carlos Vela scores in return for Arsenal
- Economy tops debate ahead of Oct. 4 Greek polls
- America's Cup challenger wins measurement ruling
- Obama praises Clinton in speech to Clinton group
- ATP-Open de Moselle Results
- Honduran government extends curfew again
- Thai leader says US moving toward engaging Myanmar
- Messi helps Barcelona to 4-1 win against Santander
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Beatles sell 2.25 million albums in 5 days
- Obama, China vow urgent action on climate change
- 16-year-old player banned for 20 years for assault
- Obama, Chinese leader meet on UN sidelines
- Stern Obama confronts Israeli, Palestinian leaders
- Mexico: Army raid finds cash addressed to police
- Ljubicic, Gasquet advance at Open de Moselle
- Government: Half of Madoff accounts show no loss
- It's all about the money at Tour Championship
- Tiny, cheap and deadly: hydrogen peroxide bombs
- AP Source: Libyans pitch tent outside NYC
- Busch docked 25 points, crew chief fined $25k
- Brazil gets boost with Moody's debt rating upgrade
- Lawyer says Anna Nicole Smith's doctor is gay
- Administration wants to continue surveillance law
- Venezuela threatens ConocoPhillips with lawsuit
- Harrington still wants his hand on the claret jug
- Clinton Global Initiative gets under way in NYC
- UK's Brown set to signal nuclear subs reduction
- Mexico: No compensation for wrongly jailed Indian
- America's Cup challenger wins court ruling
- Bank of America will give Congress more documents
- Actual people physically gather to talk Twitter
- Blanton pitches Phillies past Marlins 9-3
- 'Horrorcore' rap drew together suspect, victims
- Cardinals void contract of 16yo minor leaguer
- Authorities end search on Garrido property
- Obama presses China for help on Iran, NKorea
- Wednesday, September 30
- US House votes to extend some jobless benefits
- Texas executes hit man in Houston triple slaying
- NFL reminds players about drug-testing program
- BP settles spill containment violations
- School gives chronically ill students a chance
- Journalism still finding recruits if not profits
- Judge overturns approval of Roundup Ready beets
- Mexican prosecutors probe possible Frida fakes
- New wildfires erupt in windy Southern California
- World Golf Glance
- Frustration over Obama's Afghanistan war policy
- Tough political realities quiet youth 'Obamamania'
- Bank of America backpedals on overdraft fees
- Corrections workers disciplined in inmate death
- Khloe Kardashian to wed Lamar Odom
- NBA, players differ on use of replacement refs
- Photogs, agency sue Patriots' QB Tom Brady
- 4 sentenced for human smuggling from St. Maarten
- NZ posts first economic growth in 6 quarters
- Industry group: OK for iTunes to block Palm Pre
- US to metros: check capital Metro-like systems
- Lawyer disputes tryst between Anna Nicole, doctor
- Stadiums, hotels on alert amid terror probe
- Woman connected to Jackson's doc to testify
- Ex-wrestling CEO running for Senate missed voting
- Sarah Michelle Gellar, husband welcome baby girl
- Taiwan shares open higher
- US releases new letter from 9/11 defendants
- Sydney dust storm; flight chaos, health worries
- Palestinian PM cites support for statehood plan
- Boston orchestra to honor retiring harpist
- Netanyahu: Iran suspectible to pressure
- US man charged in slayings of wife, 5 kids
- LA police stage huge raid on notorious street gang
- 4 injured in shootout at San Diego border crossing
- Legal group seeks Bagram Air Base detainee records
- US corrections workers disciplined in inmate death
- Iranian leader offers to help in Afghanistan
- Iranian leader says he seeks leniency for hikers
- Industry group: OK for iTunes to block Palm Pre
- Ahmadinejad tells AP he regrets protester deaths
- Bank of America, JPMorgan overhaul overdraft fees
- Authorities end weeklong probe of Garrido property
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Iran says it is open to nuclear weapons discussion
- AP interview: Iranian backs off Holocaust denial
- Foreign exchange rates
- Ahmadinejad tells AP Iran is an opportunity for US
- Woman connected to Jackson's doctor to testify
- Venezuela captures drug suspect wanted by US
- Taiwanese woman spreading seeds of qigong in Israel
- China pushing for bigger IMF role at G-20
- 5 family members found slain in rural US
- Cordoba leads River Plate over Vitoria
- Mexico's jobless rate at 6.28 percent in August
- Racial discrimination found at US swim club
- Iranian leader says he'll seek leniency for hikers
- Clinton Global Initiative gets under way in NYC
- Racial discrimination found at US swim club
- Global downturn hampers Sri Lanka's peace dividend
- Henin to return to tennis tour in 2010
- Group tells Malaysia: Stop harassing news Web site
- Iranian leader says he'll seek leniency for hikers
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Ex-US Rep. Foley makes talk radio show debut
- Tropical depression forms in the Pacific
- Lawyer disputes tryst between Anna Nicole, doctor
- Former Taiwanese president indicted again
- Brazil asks UN for emergency meeting on Honduras
- Capital restructuring at high speed rail firm likely in 2013: MOTC
- NYPD source's role fuels questions about raids
- NYPD source's role fuels questions about raids
- Palin emerges in Asia with speech to investors
- Messi won't shoulder blame for Argentina
- South Korea approves sale of Apple's iPhone
- CONCACAF Champions League Glance
- Newmont's Indonesian mine shut after rockslide
- Palin emerges in Asia with speech to investors
- Pachuca beats Metapan 4-0
- Oil hovers above $71 amid weak demand, US dollar
- Author hopes 'genius grant' will shine on Haiti
- Cardinals beat Astros 11-2, drop magic number to 2
- AP sources: Instead of troops, perhaps more drones
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Senate Democrats propose surveillance law changes
- Singapore August consumer prices drop 0.3 percent
- Taipei's financial center ranking up 17 places to 24th
- Asian markets lower as months long rally sputters
- Analysis: Time grows short for climate deal
- Vietnam Communist Party Web site fined
- Pitcher Cahill leads A's over Rangers
- Large gaps cloud Mideast peace efforts
- Australia intercepts 7th refugee boat this month
- TUESDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Terrorism and nukes top General Assembly agenda
- German poll shows tiny center-right majority
- Yankees clinch playoff berth, beat Angels 6-5
- Quotes from Ahmadinejad's AP interview
- Obama tries to reclaim debate on financial reform
- Ousted Honduran leader left isolated in embassy
- Taiwan makes headway in new drug development
- G20 leaders facing lingering economic trouble
- Fed likely to leave economic supports in place
- SKorean court upholds conviction for Roh's brother
- German poll shows tiny center-right majority
- US bill adds to jobless benefits in 27 states
- Goldman Sachs invests $334 mln in China's Geely
- Israeli FM: US meeting proof firm stand paid off
- US wildfire burns 8,500 acres in California
- 4 hurt at border crossing after agents fire shots
- On world stage, Obama calls for sharing burdens
- Paper delayed publication of Afghanistan story
- Robbers in Sweden use chopper in cash depot theft
- World leaders urged to end Sri Lankan camps
- Australia proposes reducing voting age to 16 years
- Blues drummer Sam Carr dies
- FX's 'Damages' expands cast with Short, Scott
- Hamilton, Hamill back on ice for inspiration
- Share prices close lower on local bourse
- Euro close to 1-year highs against US dollar
- Al-Qaida predicts Obama's downfall by Muslims
- Philippine militants free 3 kidnapped teachers
- China suggests multinational sovereign fund
- China shares fall ahead of new group of IPOs
- MOTC defends government estimates of high speed rail traffic
- Ahmadinejad urges Obama to see Iran as a 'friend'
- Government to continue boosting employment: Economics Ministry
- UK homebuilder Barratt raising 720.5M pounds
- MLB opens China training center to find new talent
- EASA issues warning for Airbus instrument
- Israeli FM: Summit a victory for settlement stand
- Nepal facing currency shortage
- Ford to make four-door compact car in India
- Prosecutors make closing arguments at CIA trial
- EU approves BlackRock-Barclays deal
- Chicago mayor: It's not Obama's fault if bid fails
- Asian markets lower as monthslong rally sputters
- Bode Miller to announce Olympic plans Thursday
- Irish son of former EU lawmaker drowns in Georgia
- Asian Champions League Glance
- Reports: Sol Campbell leaving Notts County
- Los Angeles police take on notorious street gang
- Italians begin closing arguments at CIA trial
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Kawasaki edges Nagoya in ACL quarterfinals
- Amended complaint in Anna Nicole Smith drug case
- Death toll in Polish mining accident rises to 17
- Myanmar PM heads to UN for first visit in 14 years
- Democrats try to move on health bill; GOP objects
- Who inspires Prince William? His grandmother
- Complaint suggests NYPD misstepped in terror probe
- Tropical Storm Nora forms in the Pacific Ocean
- UN expert to discuss rights of displaced
- Robbers in Sweden use chopper in cash depot theft
- UK home builder Barratt raising 720.5M pounds
- South Korea approves sale of Apple's iPhone
- Global Initiative to take on gender inequality
- German president clears way to OK Lisbon treaty
- Ford to make low-cost compact car in India
- Bank of England sees recovery, warns of false dawn
- World markets mixed as monthslong rally sputters
- Russian tycoon says he's made offer to buy Nets
- Bomb explodes in central Athens; no injuries
- Iranian leader hints at prisoner exchange
- Poland's August jobless rate flat at 10.8 percent
- Tyson Gay runs a slow 10.13 at Japanese meet
- US World War II tank dredged from Manila Bay
- Pittsburgh officials work round-the-clock for G-20
- Taiwan to purchase US$3.5b worth of U.S. farm products
- Report: Daimler may move some production to US
- `Health check in Taiwan' campaign bears fruit
- Tuesday's Sports In Brief
- EU raids Holcim, Cemex in price-fixing probe
- EASA issues warning for Airbus instrument
- Skydivers claim making highest landing
- EU sets out new financial oversight structure
- Kosovo: EU police arrest 4 Serbs for war crimes
- Fire engine mobilized for Cloud Gate performance in Bangkok
- Roadside bomb kills 5 Afghan civilians
- Constantini to remain Austria boss until Euro 2012
- Bank of England sees recovery, warns of false dawn
- Airline tickets to raise cash for UN health effort
- Anti-gambling group against gaming courses in universities
- Kaohsiung City government urged to prepare to take over MRT system
- Stock futures little changed ahead of Fed decision
- Warming ocean melts Greenland glaciers
- Australia's Bobridge takes gold in U23 time trial
- Japan's new PM writes IOC backing Tokyo 2016 bid
- BCR Open Romania Results
- Bomb explodes in central Athens; no injuries
- Siemens offers settlements in corruption cases
- Austria: 43 suspects ID'd in child porn probe
- 11 indicted in China brawl that led to riots
- FTSE-100 index up 15.86 points at 5,158.46
- EU court ruling threatens EU emissions plan
- China eases travel limits in Macau, Wynn says
- Charges unlikely for helping suicide in England
- India opposes protectionism in trade, investment
- US Amb. Rice says Afghanistan situation is complex
- US man who made toddler smoke pot gets 10 years
- Spain arrests alleged 'dirty war' fugitive
- Netanyahu: Iran could give terror nuclear umbrella
- Thousands protest outside Belgium's Opel plant
- Spain draws Switzerland in 2010 Davis Cup
- McCain: More troops needed in Afghanistan
- Restoration planned for Khmer Rouge dining hall
- Death toll reaches 10 in US Southeast flooding
- Father: Iraqi perhaps slain in UK revenge attack
- Obama wants worldwide end of fossil fuel subsidies
- Man City now completely owned by Sheik Mansour
- Ford to make low cost compact car in India
- General Mills 1Q profit jumps on strong demand
- 3 Britons die in motorcycle crash in Italy
- German far-right party's offices searched
- US Embassy in South Africa remains closed
- Sol Campbell leaves Notts County after 1 game
- Indonesian president wades into corruption fight
- Iran detains female political activist
- Bath used by Temple pilgrims found in Jerusalem
- Swedish TV: Vatican knew about Holocaust-denier
- European stocks, US futures inch up ahead of Fed
- European agency gives warning on Airbus instrument
- Kiss, Chili Peppers, LL Cool J nominated for hall
- Policeman, Iraqi soldier killed in volatile north
- NY town threatens legal action over Libyan tent
- Stock futures creep higher ahead of Fed decision
- Road Cycling World Championships Results
- Philippine senator wants to renegotiate US accord
- Montanes, Ventura into Open Romania quarterfinals
- UK court OKs deal on Ivory Coast toxic waste claim
- Jailed former Taiwanese president petitions US
- Share price of high speed rail firm pulls back from previous gains
- Gomez not safe in Bayern's lineup
- West Indies win toss, opt to bat vs. Pakistan
- Taiwan's first professional temple tour guides graduate
- Ethnographic film festival to showcase 34 films from 11 countries
- Slovak economy seen shrinking 5.7 pct this year
- Obama to world: Don't expect America to fix it all
- Ex-girlfriend: Yale murder suspect was controlling
- Israeli FM: Summit a victory for settlement stand
- Saudi research university opens its doors
- Davis Cup Draw List
- Robbers use chopper to raid Sweden cash depot
- Mark Cavendish pulls out of world champs road race
- France asks for report into air traffic control
- Oil hovers above $71 amid weak demand, US dollar
- Father: Iraqi perhaps slain in UK revenge attack
- Rwandan accused of using donor funds for genocide
- Terrorism, nukes top General Assembly agenda
- Marriott International to record $760M in charges
- Taiwan High Court taking charge of ex-president's cases
- Iran's police warn shops against curvy mannequins
- UN expert to discuss rights of Sri Lanka displaced
- Report: Ukraine reassures over Naftogaz debt
- Stocks little changed ahead of Fed decision
- UEFA, state channels reach Euro 2012 rights deal
- 4 Indian soldiers, 4 rebels killed in Kashmir
- VW: 2010 global car sales to be similar to 2009
- Vatican bank has new chairman
- Ruling threatens license of Belgian GP circuit
- John Travolta arrives for Bahamas extortion trial
- Pilots' strike to ground Air Portugal flights
- Prosecutors: rendition 'damaged terror fight'
- St Petersburg OKs skyscraper by Russian gas giant
- Obama meets new Japanese leader for first time
- Polish magazine fined over anti-abortion piece
- Fidel Castro praises Obama on climate change
- Slovak proposed as new EU commissioner
- UN chief challenges world leaders to change
- Brazil is the team to beat at Under-20 World Cup
- Ferrari to make driver decision 'within weeks'
- Taipower energy rate discount program proves successful: chairman
- Families hope Ahmadinejad will discuss US hikers
- AP Sportlight
- Sister of accused Jewel stalker: Man needs help
- Russia government backs 2010 budget, red ink 6.8pc
- Kyrgyz may consider reinstating death penalty
- European stocks edge up, US steady ahead of Fed
- Obama urges 'new era of engagement' around world
- Spain arrests alleged 'dirty war' fugitive
- Piquet blamed by Symonds for F1 crash conspiracy
- New Lockheed exec sees opportunities in Emirates
- France won't expel young illegal immigrants
- Champions League: Gilardino suspended 2 matches
- Polar bear Knut's friend Giovanna meets the press
- India, Pakistan lose key batsmen ahead of clash
- Obama lays out 4 pillars for global cooperation
- Mackenzie Phillips says she had sex with her dad
- Oil dips ahead of US supply report
- Obama urges relaunch of Mideast peace negotiations
- Obama: North Korea must show arms responsibility
- Hondurans ordered off streets after violent night
- Saudi oil minister: New university to help economy
- Renault returns to Singapore in shame
- Rwandan accused of using donor funds for genocide
- Oil dips after US reports crude supplies growing
- More charges expected for Anna Nicole Smith lawyer
- Committee: Romania tourism minister should be axed
- Obama: UN has often been forum for discord
- Oil prices dip to $69 per barrel; supplies jump
- Dalai Lama comes to Memphis, gets fist bump, joke
- Turks & Caicos police suspend immigration unit
- Ukraine to help Naftogaz with debt, report says
- Motorola, Honeywell to attend Taipei international invention show
- Obama pleads for harder work on climate change
- Kristin Armstrong wins time trial world title
- Tropical Storm Nora strengthens in Pacific
- Bombs kill policeman, 4 Iraqi soldiers in Iraq
- Oil prices dip below $69 per barrel; supplies jump
- Famed Hope Diamond displayed
- French veteran Dacourt joins Standard
- Actress recovering from island shooting
- Serbia tries Kosovo ex-rebels for war crimes
- England to play Brazil in Qatar on Nov. 14
- Travolta recounts son's death at Bahamas trial
- Russian tycoon says he's made offer to buy Nets
- US lawyer: Dem. fundraiser's donations were legal
- Gadhafi chastises UN for failing to prevent wars
- Kyrgyz officials urge return to death penalty
- Egypt: Minister blames Jews for UNESCO loss
- Dust storm shrouds Sydney, nearly closing airport
- 2 drivers arrested after border crossing shootout
- Typhoon relief donations from China could reach NT$4.5 billion: SEF
- Rioting between Hindus, Muslims in India kills 1
- Global Initiative takes on gender inequality
- Actress-double recovering from Honduras shooting
- Gadhafi says UN failed to stop 65 wars
- Polish magazine fined over anti-abortion piece
- HP re-brands EDS as HP Enterprise Services
- Veteran goalie Kolzig retiring after 14 seasons
- Forsberg ready for another comeback in Sweden
- Champions Trophy: Windies out for 133 vs. Pakistan
- Thai football chief: Robson to coach nat'l team
- EU financial watchdog to rely on moral authority
- West Indies vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- Airline tickets to raise cash for UN health effort
- World stocks edge down ahead of Fed announcement
- US court hears alleged tainted legal fees case
- Madeleine's mom takes hope from California case
- Obama adviser gets high-profile Olympics advice
- Major dust storm blankets eastern Australia
- Palin slams Obama's spending in debut speech in Asia
- Ministry of Transportation defends estimates of high speed rail traffic
- Kadeer accepts Taiwan invitation
- Government to continue boosting employment
- Volatile price brings sudden windfall for Taifex gold futures, options
- Taiwan to purchase U.S. farm products
- Financial centers
- Group against teaching gambling in universities
- Taiwan biopharmaceutical companies make headway in drug development
- 'Health check in Taiwan' campaign bears fruit: TAITRA official
- Kaohsiung government urged to prepare for takeover
- Fire engine provides water for Thai Cloud Gate performance
- Wind fuels large blaze north of Los Angeles
- Britain's Brown to offer to cut nuclear sub fleet
- Over 300 people killed in Indonesia Eid road exodus
- Seoul to sell 100,000 old rifles back to U.S.
- U.S. warns Israel, Palestinians to move on talks
- Iran arrests prominent woman reformist: report
- Dalai Lama starts U.S. tour with fist-bump
- Texas carries out 18th execution
- Al-Qaeda video
- G-20 meet must vow to keep the torch of recovery burning
- Penghu, Yunlin votes and Taiwan's future
- Honduran de facto leader offers dialogue with ousted president
- German poll shows tiny center-right majority
- Guantanamo closure uncertain four months from deadline
- Climate change deal may not happen before deadline
- Obama wants worldwide end of fossil fuel subsidies
- Anish Kapoor show leaves its mark in London
- Lawyer disputes tryst between Anna Nicole, doctor
- French rogue trader takes to stage
- Photogs, agency sue Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen
- Crestfallen, 'Afghan Idol' host who inspired many flees to U.S.
- San Sebastian film fest turns eye on faith
- Cnooc working to restart damaged field
- South Korea's top banker quits over losses
- EU says China restricts pork imports due to flu
- JAL to cut 50 routes
- China's Geely raises Goldman as Volvo bid mulled
- China may be using intermediaries to sell petrol to Iran: report
- DateCheck allows phones to detect sleaze
- Eurozone business picks up further in September: survey
- Wall Street resumes its rise on recovery optimism
- U.S. dollar extends its losses
- Taiwanese share prices close down
- Oil prices ease, remain above US$71
- Hit the ground running, and saving
- Bangkok's surprising touch of India
- Messi double pushes Barca to the summit
- Harrington makes Cink blink at case of missing Claret Jug
- Liverpool, Arsenal edge into League Cup fourth round
- Kim looking forward to first LPGA title defense
- New York Yankees clinch playoff berth
- Renault scandal hangs over Singapore GP
- Former world number one Justine Henin announces WTA comeback
- Netherlands to host bigger cycling worlds in 2012
- China army promotes Mao Zedong grandson to general
- Former Israeli premier Olmert's trial opens Friday
- Stocks waver ahead of Fed decision
- EU ministers to meet for extra milk crisis talks
- British Museum seeks to remake Montezuma's image
- Engadget blog: Wii nears price cut by $50 to $200
- India power plant construction accident kills 12
- Egypt: Minister blames Jews for UNESCO loss
- UK reports: Pope Benedict XVI to visit Britain
- Chechen leader claims US, Britain back rebels
- 20 killed at power plant being built in India
- Families hope to speak to US hikers held in Iran
- US Embassy in South Africa plans to reopen Friday
- Plea deal ends 'Girls Gone Wild' founder tax case
- New Lockheed exec sees opportunities in Emirates
- Gadhafi slams Security Council
- US Senate condemns release of Lockerbie bomber
- Madeleine's mom takes hope from California case
- Myanmar accuses American of planning unrest
- Italian police seize mafia boss' pet crocodile
- Harlequins CEO: Not only rugby players cheat
- Polish parliament condemns 1939 Soviet invasion
- Senate Democrats seek US surveillance law changes
- Peru: police officer killed in mining protest
- Kristin Armstrong wins time trial world title
- Bombs kill policeman, 6 Iraqi soldiers in Iraq
- Open de Moselle Results
- Egyptian minister blames Jews for UNESCO loss
- Harlequins CEO says not only rugby players cheat
- Kohlschreiber, Beck advance at Open de Moselle
- Spanish matador to advertise gay drink on cape
- Palace announces Thai king's health has improved
- Beauty guru Osmel Sousa shapes Miss Universe
- St. Vincent ratifies global ban on nuclear tests
- Teacher killed in stabbing at high school in Texas
- Jamaican accused of punching 3-month-old to death
- NASA data: Greenland, Antarctic ice melt worsening
- Austria: Activists protest Ahmadinejad's UN speech
- Washington Post delayed publishing Afghan story
- Canada to boycott Ahmadinejad's UN speech
- More charges against Anna Nicole Smith lawyer
- Suspected LA serial killer charged with 5 killings
- 20 die in chimney collapse at power plant in India
- Fognini upsets 2nd-seeded Almagro in BCR Open
- Jamaica refinery to offer only ethanol-based fuel
- Famed Hope Diamond goes on display in US
- Treasury prices fall after 5-year note auction
- Greenpeace hangs banner from Pittsburgh bridge
- Commander to send troop request for Afghanistan
- NJ Nets, Russia's richest man agree to deal
- Reports: Moscow not ruling out new Iran sanctions
- Chicago 2016 delegation strikes Olympic gold
- No meetings between Israelis, Palestinians planned
- Palin talks US-China relations in speech in Asia
- California fire grows amid hot winds
- Renault appoints new F1 team management
- Justice Dept. reconsiders state secrecy
- Fed slows $1.45T program to aid housing market
- UCI says Valverde can race for world title
- Oral Roberts says it's debt-free after scandal
- Kosovo: EU police arrest 4 Serb war crime suspects
- Dutch might extend mission in Afghanistan
- Stocks move higher after Fed announcement
- Commander to send US troop request for Afghanistan
- Anti-terrorist police search Athens home, detain 4
- US faces UN pressure on nuclear test-ban treaty
- Alleged head of kidnapping gang caught
- Maradona leaves spa in Italy resort
- UK's Brown denies he is steadily going blind
- Group: Too many soldiers in foreign service roles
- Brazil says WCup fans to spend $3.6 billion
- Russia media: Moscow not ruling out Iran sanctions
- Spain will raise taxes on wealthy
- Dust storm shrouds Sydney, obscures monuments
- Oil dips close to $69 per barrel; supplies jump
- Ellen Pompeo gives birth to daughter Stella Luna
- Pakistan beat West Indies by 5 wickets
- Russia presses US to destroy Afghan poppy crop
- Terror probe highlights police-Muslim tensions
- Champions Trophy: West Indies vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- Charges unlikely for helping suicide in England
- America armed, but guns not necessarily loaded
- US woman carrying wrong baby
- Dollar circles year lows as Fed keeps rate at zero
- Treasury prices rebound after Fed announcement
- Oil dips below $69 per barrel; supplies jump
- Champions Trophy: Pakistan rout Windies by 5 wkts
- Sarkozy accuses Iran of 'blackmail'
- UK's Brown denies he is steadily going blind
- Bremen, Eintracht win in German Cup
- New Michael Jackson song to be released
- Oil tumbles below $69 per barrel; supplies jump
- Dalai Lama: King assassination site sad, inspiring
- Bombs kill 11 in Iraq's capital, northern city
- US, Switzerland sign treaty to share tax info
- Taiwanese rocker invites Uigher exile Kadeer
- Bolivia clears Hoyos of doping
- Holocaust survivors reunite with US veterans
- 4 arrested in US dogfighting ring at day care
- SKorea leader urges North to return to nuke talks
- Saudi Arabia inaugurates its first coed university
- US agency: BP failed to make plant improvements
- Sarkozy sees December deadline for Iran talks
- Stocks trade mixed despite better view from Fed
- Spain says its wealthy will get tax hikes
- Curfew-trapped Hondurans seek food amid crisis
- Liverpool MD to fans: Protests frighten investors
- Reports: Son of Italy's last king to stand trial
- 9 killed in 9 hours in Ciudad Juarez
- LDS: Missionaries leaving Guyana at gov't request
- Sarkozy says court will judge slander case fairly
- Officials: 17 dead in torrential rain in Tunisia
- A look at the past 3 Fed statements on economy
- Sarkozy: Restructure world's financial flows
- Russia's richest man agrees to deal with NBA team
- Commissioner: US PGA Tour may lose events
- UK's Brown signals nuclear subs reduction
- Official: Gadhafi on his way to Trump tent in NY
- Gadhafi in grand UN performance
- Fitch Ratings says things looking up for airlines
- Stocks end lower despite better view from Fed
- Argentina returns to River for Peru qualifier
- UN offsets climate summit's carbon footprint
- Greek Football Results
- Suspected LA serial killer charged with 5 killings
- Police: PR woman shot in face in front of infant
- Canadian court quashes polygamy charges
- Robbers use chopper to raid Sweden cash depot
- Union: Regional US airlines pressuring pilots
- Duke reaches second Chinese deal
- Iran to ask for nuclear fuel at talks next week
- Obama meets new Japanese leader for first time
- Proposal would limit new US oversight agency
- Anna Nicole Smith's lawyer facing more charges
- Iran and US talk past each other on nuclear issue
- Anti-terrorist police raid Athens home, detain 4
- Official: Gadhafi on his way to Trump estate in NY
- Real Madrid beats Villarreal 2-0 in La Liga
- UK reports: Pope Benedict XVI to visit Britain
- US couple giving up baby after clinic mix-up
- Italian Football Results
- Rising amid squalor, Senegal monument stirs anger
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Obama, Russian leader hold talks over Iran nukes
- Tent erected for Gadhafi visit is dismantled
- US warns Americans in Germany over al-Qaida threat
- Chelsea, Tottenham advance in League Cup
- Textron CEO stepping down after 11 years
- Bremen, Eintracht win in German Cup
- Chinese president says all nations linked
- Puerto Rico paper factory added to US cleanup list
- Doubling chemo dose helped leukemia patients
- Lutheran bishop warns about withholding donations
- A 'Law & Order' reunion salutes its 20th season
- Eto'o and Milito strike in Inter win
- Government eyes boost to immigration filing fees
- AP source: US census worker hanged
- Cox to retire as Braves manager after next season
- Duke reaches second Chinese energy deal
- Chelsea, Man U, Tottenham advance in League Cup
- Report: Blackstone Group may buy AB InBev's parks
- Russian leader open to new Iran nukes sanctions
- Ex-Olympic champ Adkins faces drunk driving charge
- Trump tent erected for Gadhafi visit is dismantled
- Gold slips as dollar manages to move higher
- Obama to world: Don't expect America to fix it all
- Teacher killed at Texas high school; teen held
- Judge mulling Islamic charity wiretap lawsuit
- US, Kiribati form marine protection partnership
- Grandmother gets 44 months in green-card scam
- Tiger only looking at one trophy at East Lake
- Canadian court quashes polygamy charges
- 'Survivor' winner Hatch to stay in jail for now
- Kasparov leads Karpov 3-1 in chess rematch
- US complains to Russia about sex tape `smear'
- Gadhafi looks backward in first speech to UN
- Olympiakos beats host AEK 2-1
- Man surrenders after standoff at Chicago hospital
- Rio carrying Olympic hopes of entire continent
- African leaders ally to eradicate deadly malaria
- Protesters hang G-20 banner from Pittsburgh bridge
- Excerpts from AP interview with Ahmadinejad
- It is not lunacy: probes find water in moon dirt
- Protesters hang G-20 banner from Pittsburgh bridge
- Russia leader holds out prospect of Iran sanctions
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Medvedev lauds US move on missile defense
- Government weighs boost to immigration filing fees
- Venezuela: We'll pay 40 pct for Lafarge branches
- South Africa desperate to beat NZ
- US regulators plan swift probe of Chinese drywall
- UN suspends support to Honduran electoral court
- India's Yuvraj Singh out with broken finger
- Freed Colombian hostage honored
- FIFA officials monitor security in Honduras
- Survey: 75 pct of Mexicans unhappy with country
- Accused Milwaukee serial killer must stand strial
- Senate bars renewal of US offshore drilling policy
- Coyotes F Lessard suspended 3 games by NHL
- US beats Puerto Rico 3-0 at baseball World Cup
- SEC charges man with insider trading
- Ecuador Vice President hospitalized in Peru
- Official: More questioned in NYC terror probe
- Beached sperm whale dies off the coast of Chile
- Balsillie would keep Coyotes in Glendale this year
- Western powers expect 'serious response' from Iran
- BP asks for more time to make plant improvements
- Wayne Newton back for limited run on Vegas Strip
- O'Donnell suspended 5 games, Lessard suspended 3
- AP source: US census worker hanged, `fed' on body
- Cubs' Bradley apologizes for comments, actions
- Slocum donates $40,000 to tournament charities
- A Russian owner in NBA: Tycoon buying NJ Nets
- US changes track on Myanmar
- Winds, heat stoke Southern California wildfire
- Chavez offers Obama backhanded compliments
- Yankees edge Angels 3-2 to win series
- US commander to send troop request for Afghanistan
- Search under way for ship passenger
- Ochoa trying to hang on to No. 1 ranking
- Ahmadinejad: Iran ready to build world peace
- Brazil's president defends Iran's nuclear program
- Caribbean news briefs
- Wisconsin promotes craft brewery tours
- New network puts Parisians and travelers in touch
- Thursday, October 1
- Union: Regional airlines pressuring pilots
- Sweden launches manhunt after helicopter heist
- Iran's president rails against capitalism
- DomRep to receive $20M loan from Petrocaribe
- Athens no longer cheap, but bargains exist
- Gore: Climate change laws 'crucial step' in crisis
- Longtime manager to retire from Braves after 2010
- Brazil's president defends Iran's nuclear program
- Chevron sues Ecuador under international trade law
- Trial in dispute between Apple, Eminem's publisher
- Arreola finally takes fighting seriously
- Japan's exports tumble 36 percent in August
- Fiance attends NY memorial for slain Yale student
- New accounting rules mean boost to Apple, others
- Brazil hopes for negotiations in Honduras
- For some Dominican players, doping worth risk
- Russian links Iran sanctions to US missile change
- Scolari's Bunyodkor beats Pohang
- With playoff berth secure, Yanks set sights on Sox
- Fed slows housing market plan; rates to stay low
- Greek anti-terrorist police detain 4 over bombings
- Long NHL season will test young Penguins
- A chronology of Conspiracy Nuclei of Fire attacks
- Brazil hopes for negotiations in Honduras
- Bears, berries: Olympic park's High Divide trail
- US changes tack on Myanmar
- Grandmother gets 44 months in green-card scam
- Australia cleans up after dust storm
- El Morro: History written on stone
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- Tom Brady declines comment on $1 million lawsuit
- A 'Law & Order' reunion salutes show's 20th season
- AP source: Hanged Census worker had 'fed' on chest
- US men accused of trying to take girl to marry son
- Yale student recalled at memorial as 'passionate'
- Special visas help abused illegal immigrants
- Ashley Hamilton, Macy Gray tossed from 'Dancing'
- Despite calls for unity, Iran, Libya blast UN
- SEC charges Reza Saleh with insider trading
- Guantanamo prisoner says he's lost hope in Obama
- Report: Stanford Univ. portfolio shrinks 26 pct
- Copa Sudamericana
- Ashley Hamilton, Macy Gray tossed from 'Dancing'
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Judge orders trial in Mexico subway shooting
- Japanese finance firm Aiful to cut 2,000 jobs
- IndyCar title comes down to final race at Miami
- NASCAR champ Johnson rolls into Dover
- Nintendo cutting Wii price by $50 to $200
- 'Housewives' actress Eva Longoria back to school
- China faces new US trade complaint over paper
- Foreign exchange rates
- Shock beat Fever 72-56 to start WNBA's East finals
- Japan mired in slump as exports, imports tumble
- Mackenzie Phillips says she had sex with her dad
- Chavez: military helped Zelaya return to Honduras
- Venezuela cable TV says gov't plans new regulation
- Nintendo to cut price of Wii in Japan by 20 pct
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Japanese finance firm Aiful to cut 2,000 jobs
- Belgian grandma receives surprise welcome at Taipei 101
- Botafogo beats Emelec 2-0 in Copa Sudamericana
- G-20 leaders seek common approach to the economy
- Honda shows small light 'personal mobility' device
- Universidad de Chile holds champ Internacional 1-1
- Oil falls to near $68 as US crude supplies jump
- Cards miss chance to clinch in 3-0 loss to Astros
- Australian Defense blocks Chinese mine investment
- Exiled Uyghur activist plans to visit Taiwan in December
- Women's National Basketball Association
- US estate at center of Gadhafi protests vandalized
- Zellous helps Shock beat Fever; Mercury wins in LA
- Casey lifts Rapids to tie with Earthquakes
- As Gadhafi deal goes south, should Trump be fired?
- 2-year-old US girl dies in accidental shooting
- Chevron seeks Ecuador liability in pollution case
- 2 citizens killed by Taliban in Pakistan's Swat
- White House committed to schools accountability
- Health Care bill intact with challenges ahead
- World leaders stress unity to fight crises
- Asian stocks fall amid stimulus withdrawal jitters
- US to fund conservation effort in 12 states
- US rejoins nuke-test treaty session 10 years later
- US weighs cell phone ban for bus, truck drivers
- No sign that US bailout will expire at year's end
- Michelle Obama is international hostess at summit
- Cruz Azul beats Columbus Crew 2-0
- Nintendo cuts price of Wii in Japan, US by 20 pct
- CD Guadalajara beats Chivas USA at Rose Bowl
- UN to give big boost to nuclear free world
- WEDNESDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- 2 citizens killed by Taliban in Pakistan's Swat
- A world first: Vaccine helps prevent HIV infection
- Police: Revered tribal elders killed by Taliban
- A world first: Vaccine helps prevent HIV infection
- Tokyo Game Show kicks off with turnaround hopes
- Tribal elders gunned down by Taliban in Pakistan
- Former president's corruption case transferred to high court
- H&M 3Q profit rises 4.1 pct, paces up expansion
- Tax increase likely only after economy turns better: minister
- Japan stocks rise, bucking losses in US, Asia
- 14 die in chimney collapse at power plant in India
- Report: Small plane crashes in SAfrica, 4 injured
- Israel welcomes Obama call for Mideast talks
- India inflation is on the rise, food costs surge
- South Africa wins toss, sends New Zealand into bat
- Supporters hole up with ousted Honduran president
- Fight Schedule
- National TV in parentheses
- Taiwan High Court reviews ex-leader's detention
- Russian automaker AvtoVAZ to cut 27,000 jobs
- Veteran umpire struck by 3 foul balls
- Small plane crashes in South Africa, 4 injured
- Oprah Winfrey joins Chicago 2016 delegation
- Bracken out of Champions Trophy with knee injury
- HK developer loses fight to stop execs testifying
- Share prices close lower on local bourse
- 6.4 earthquake reported off Mexico's coast
- Summary Box: Results out on AIDS vaccine test
- Japan Airlines to apply for public funds
- H&M 3Q profit rises 4.1 pct, speeds up expansion
- Call for UK companies to disclose top earners
- Iraqi city locked down after prison break
- Nighttime rally ban in SKorea unconstitutional
- Morocco arrests 24 accused of links to terror cell
- Huge hoard of Anglo-Saxon treasure found in UK
- 4 killed, 1 missing in Turkish floods
- Russian automaker AvtoVAZ to cut 27,000 jobs
- Hot, windy weather stokes S. California blaze
- World stocks fall amid stimulus withdrawal jitters
- German business sentiment improves in September
- Water gushes down streets in drought-stricken LA
- PCB: Younis Khan available against India
- Group seeks shelter at Danish Embassy in Vietnam
- China shares mixed amid better property outlook
- Steinmeier's challenge caps swift rise to the top
- Obama's peace moves risk stoking Mideast strife
- Facts and figures on Germany
- Siemens wins solar park contract, sells ADB
- Key issues in Germany's election
- Mass. governor set to name Ted Kennedy successor
- Beyonce won't be 'naughty girl' at Malaysia show
- German business sentiment improves in September
- Euro slightly lower at $1.4760
- Struggling Japan Airlines seeks public money
- Raja wants senior batsmen to quit
- GM and India's Reva to make electric car for India
- Tropical Storm Nora weakening in the Pacific
- World stocks fall amid stimulus withdrawal jitters
- General Motors plans new research lab in Shanghai
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- India inflation up for 7th week, food costs surge
- Defectors seek refuge at Danish embassy in Vietnam
- Button in 2 minds about F1 tactics
- Largest hoard of Anglo-Saxon treasure found in UK
- Swiss say no to troops against Somali pirates
- Lloyd's of London H1 pretax profit up 39 pct
- Bomb hits Georgian police truck near South Ossetia
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- UK frees man held under house arrest since 2006
- Lam, Haraguchi lead at Asia Pacific Open
- GM and India's Reva to make electric car for India
- Ireland to double tax on stores' plastic bags
- US seeks justice in slain American brothers case
- Israel hails US call for talks without conditions
- Government to borrow NT$516.2 billion to make ends meet
- DPP to counter alleged China interference with Taiwan's freedom
- Greek police: 4 suspected terrorists arrested
- Poll shows Socialists ahead in Portugal elections
- Ronaldo threatens Tenerife in Spanish league
- Japan's Hatoyama to visit China for 1st time as PM
- Romanian dictator Ceausescu's favorite waiter dies
- Filipinos to embark on first automated polls
- Tokyo bidders increase push to host 2016 Olympics
- Chinese film studio Huayi Brothers plans IPO
- Without ECFA, Taiwan may be marginalized: SEF deputy chief
- English FA funding faces cuts without reform
- Massachusetts gov set to name Kennedy successor
- IMG agrees to reduce fees for managing IPL
- EU extends Fiji sanctions for another 6 months
- US seeks justice in slain American brothers case
- Tashkent Open Results
- Toys R Us makes its bets on holiday toys
- Peer advances at Tashkent Open
- Fitch cuts Dubai companies' ratings on debt fears
- Bayern travels to Hamburg in Bundesliga
- Spain: Israel team out of contest over West Bank
- Swiss say no to troops against Somali pirates
- Al-Qaida-linked inmates break out of Iraq prison
- Mark Webber speaks up for Flavio Briatore
- US-Russian sanctions would put pressure on Iran
- Exiled Uighur activist plans to visit Taiwan in December (update- 1)
- Official denies Tibet ban for foreign visitors
- WTA Tour Hansol Korea Open Results
- Jaguar Land Rover to close 1 plant, add new model
- Clijsters plans 2010 around her No. 1 _ Jada
- Putin urges foreign investors to tap gas fields
- Copenhagen braces for Olympic invasion
- Hansol Korea Open Results
- Greek police: 4 suspected terrorists arrested
- Inter finding its groove in Serie A
- WHO chief advises no change in swine flu measures
- Kirilenko, Hantuchova reach quarterfinals
- Jelena Dokic's father faces retrial
- Oil stays below $69 as US crude supplies jump
- HSR performs well if interest, depreciation deducted: MOTC
- Lebanese PM-designate tries anew to form Cabinet
- Swedish police criticized after helicopter heist
- Chelsea chases 7th Premier League win at Wigan
- London's FTSE 100 down 15.23 at 5,124.14
- Valverde stays in Swiss hotel, avoids Italian raid
- Gourcuff doubtful for Rennes match
- GM and Reva to make electric car for India
- Germany's Merkel wins voters with low-key style
- 'Real Deal' becomes Lean Green Fighting Machine
- Philippines to review US military accord
- Air France crash victims' families to meet judge
- 'Real Deal' becomes Lean Green Fighting Machine
- Afghan official gives 2-week window for new vote
- Fiorentina president Della Valle resigns
- Bank of England: 2 big banks almost failed in Oct
- Clijsters plans 2010 around her No. 1 _ Jada
- Ex-French FM wants Sarkozy testimony in smear case
- President calls for continued combat preparedness
- World stocks fall amid drop in oil price
- Luxembourg exchange halts Naftogaz bond trade
- Belgium: thieves make off with Magritte painting
- WHO: 3 billion swine flu doses can be made yearly
- Bank of England: 2 big banks almost failed in Oct
- Champions Trophy: Kiwis out for 214 vs. Proteas
- Kuwait says poised to nab Vietnam oil deal
- Iraqi premier: easing Syria spat 'almost hopeless'
- South Africa vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Taiwan lacks strong appeal for foreign students
- Davis out several months after knee surgery
- Abbas: no return to peace talks at this time
- Pittsburgh groups: Why do G-20 protests target us?
- Portugal says Pope Benedict XVI to visit Fatima
- Jelena Dokic's father jail sentence confirmed
- Lindsay Lohan to host F1 concerts in Singapore
- Who were the Anglo-Saxons?
- WHO: 3 billion swine flu doses can be made yearly
- Ecclestone urges Briatore to appeal life ban
- Merkel urges global market regulation
- Brazilian unemployment unchanged at 8.1 pct
- Iceland keeps official loan rate at 12 pct
- Putin urges foreign investors to tap gas fields
- 22 die in chimney collapse at power plant in India
- New jobless claims drop unexpectedly to 530K
- UCI wants to ban riders using 2-way race radios
- Portugal says Pope Benedict XVI to visit Fatima
- US imposes travel ban on some Kenyan officials
- Stock futures move slightly higher after jobs data
- New jobless claims drop unexpectedly to 530K
- Nomura to raise up to $5.6 bln from share offer
- Zimbabwe court stops top company from firing boss
- Nigeria says truce with delta militants holding
- Luxembourg exchange halts Naftogaz bond trade
- Fine for Christmas tree price rigging doubled
- Hertha coach Favre receives backing from club
- Hamas criticizes Obama's Mideast peace stance
- AP Source: Citi retail plan focuses on 6 markets
- Gates Foundation to promote US global spending
- Barcelona official denies spying claims
- UK minister quits for role with G-20
- 25 die in chimney collapse at power plant in India
- AP Sportlight
- Additional flights to be made available for casino referendum
- BCR Open Romania Results
- Volcker: Obama plans maintain 'too big to fail'
- Croatia Cardinal: 'Pain' for WWII victims
- Stocks higher at open after jobs data
- Lawyer: Kidnapped Calif. girl has mixed emotions
- Kuwait says it's 'studying' proposal for Iraq debt
- US diplomat sees post-9/11 embassies as too costly
- Philippine troops say they capture 3 Muslim rebels
- Taiwan's central bank keeps interest rates unchanged
- AP source: Ex-Democratic chair to replace Kennedy
- Eriksson disappointed Campbell left Notts County
- New UN resolution aims at nuclear-free world
- FARC captive makes appeal to Colombia president
- Baidu CEO draws big crowd in Google's backyard
- Russian's bid for US team raises hackles at home
- Decision expected next week in Bastareaud's case
- New UN resolution aims at nuclear-free world
- No sign that US bailout will expire at year's end
- Despite claims of incest, Phillips defends father
- Tentative trial date for German courtroom killer
- Ex-French FM wants Sarkozy testimony in smear case
- Third-seeded Juan Monaco defeats Pere Riba in BCR Open Romania
- Sibling reunites with 2 long-lost brothers, sister
- Home sales drop 2.7 percent
- Merkel looking strong ahead of German election
- Bosch sells American brakes unit to Akebono
- Government to encourage R&D, innovation: vice president
- Jaguar Land Rover to close 1 plant, add new model
- AP sources: Ex-Democratic chair replacing Kennedy
- World stocks rise on drop in US jobless claims
- Brazil bank workers on strike across the nation
- SAfrica track chief keeps job after sex-test flap
- 3rd-seeded Monaco reaches quarters at BCR Open
- Taiwan High Court continues Chen's detention
- Obama will not seek new law for terror detentions
- Stocks fail to hold on to gains after housing data
- Israel welcomes Russian stand on Iran sanctions
- Curfew lifted, Hondurans seek normalcy
- Capello to dump players who step out of line
- 26 die in chimney collapse at power plant in India
- Volcker: Obama plans maintain 'too big to fail'
- Academic-enterprise cooperation pact inked to promote green energy
- Alonso says mind made up about F1 team for 2010
- Canwest to sell stake in Australian broadcaster
- Feds probe US Census worker hanging in Kentucky
- Romanian president calls for referendum
- Visa, MasterCard fined for fee-fixing in Hungary
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi said to welcome new US approach
- 101-year-old Niemeyer hospitalized for checkups
- India: No security threat to Commonwealth Games
- Lehmann back in good grace in Stuttgart
- Fresh major domestic investment down sharply January-August
- Man in hospital standoff charged in parents' death
- Sony to launch new motion controller next spring
- Swine flu cases in England almost double
- Russia slams Polish parliament's WWII resolution
- US files bomb plot charge against terror suspect
- Champions Trophy: Proteas beat Kiwis by 5 wickets
- Fabian Cancellara wins 3rd world time trial title
- Fitch cuts Dubai companies' ratings on debt fears
- US imposes travel ban on some Kenyan officials
- Oil heads lower with supply of crude on the rise
- World leaders stress unity to fight crises
- Fed scales back 2 emergency lending programs
- Pope visits Czech Republic with many nonbelievers
- UN marks 60th year of helping Palestinian refugees
- UN seeks $1.5 billion for swine flu
- ECB, Fed scale back some credit help
- Denmark trims key lending rate to 1.25 percent
- SAfrica track chief keeps job after sex-test flap
- High court judges decide to keep ex-president in custody
- No police action against Bellamy over fan push
- 4 police officers shot in raid in New Jersey
- Armani presents upbeat spring/summer collection
- Fabian Cancellara wins 3rd world time trial title
- Canada to review Nortel-Avaya deal
- UK prison bans hand gel inmates used to get high
- Mark Burnett new 'People's Choice Awards' producer
- Jessica Biel joins celeb climb to Mt. Kilimanjaro
- Treasury says US economic recovery just beginning
- Czech president postpones signing EU treaty
- ECB scales back some credit help
- Myanmar unveils new higher denomination bank note
- Ex-party head Kirk tapped to replace Kennedy
- Irish embrace writer's dying plea for organ donors
- Brazilian architect Niemeyer, 101, faces surgery
- Government to borrow NT$516.2b to make ends meet
- Ex-president to remain detained after case transfer
- Sarkozy causes furor for calling smear trial defendants 'guilty'
- Tax increase only likely after recovery: minister
- Exiled Uighur activist plans to visit Taiwan in December
- Taipower discount program successful
- DPP plan
- Taiwan's central bank keeps interest rate unchanged
- Taiwan central bank said to urge cuts in U.S. dollar bets
- Belgian grandmother receives surprise welcome at Taipei 101
- Obama aims for world without nuclear arms at U.N. talks
- AIDS breakthrough as vaccine cuts infection risk for first time
- Germany on terror alert after pre-vote warnings
- G-20 leaders meet in Pittsburgh to reform global economy
- Japan posts 7th straight monthly trade surplus
- European car market to decline in 2010
- Taiwan share prices close down 0.71 percent
- Wall Street tumbles after Fed stays on hold
- U.S. dollar steady in Asia after Fed decision
- Oil extends losses after surprise rise in U.S. crude stocks
- Asian stocks fall amid stimulus withdrawal jitters
- China may like Palin more than top Asian lender
- Sovereignty is in hands of Taiwan's people
- Supporters hole up with ousted Honduran president
- Court throws out charges against Canadian polygamists
- U.N. envoy visits Sri Lanka over war refugees: officials
- El Morro: history written on stone
- Kaka nets first goal as Real keep pace with Barca
- Tiger Woods seeks to salvage season with pot-of-gold payoff
- Yankees edge Angels 3-2 to win series
- Taiwanese woman spreading seeds of qigong in Israel
- "International Driftwood Sculpture Festival"
- "The Legend of Italian Violins: Treasures of Chi Mei Museum"
- "Whose Exhibition Is This?"
- "30 Dance Show Case 2009 -- Gala Program"
- Newly popular naan tastes like a dream
- How to craft your own naan
- This meal is faster than take-out: Chinese Pork Puffs
- The Jay Leno Show and the rise of political humor
- Pearl Jam rediscovers itself with 'Backspacer'
- Pearl Jam blends Metallica, Led Zep on fiery CD return
- For the Record
- 'Sorority Row' is cheese that doesn't stink
- 'The Ugly Truth' is sadly cliche and predictable
- Injured Everton star Jagielka robbed in his home
- World stocks slump as Fed pulls back stimulus
- US diplomat: post-9/11 embassies too fortress-like
- Road Cycling World Championships Results
- US Cabinet member going to Oct. 2 Olympics meeting
- Silence from Maradona as he returns home
- Al-Qaida-linked inmates break out of Iraq prison
- Bankruptcy judge signs off on Tribune's Cubs sale
- 6.4 earthquake off Mexico's coast; no damage
- Too clean? Swayze once doubted 'Dirty Dancing'
- Kazakh independent newspaper raided
- Head of the former Ottoman dynasty dies
- Drop in home sales, tumbling oil weigh on stocks
- Feds file bomb plot charge against terror suspect
- Wayne Gretzky resigns as Coyotes coach
- Modric out of Croatia squad to face Kazakhstan
- Rangers manager Smith banned 4 games from bench
- Arsenal's Wenger says he has no plans to retire
- Small window for any Afghan runoff, official warns
- Venezuela to sell $5.7 billion in domestic debt
- Police: Pilot stalked ex-girlfriend with plane
- Vivendi Trophy Scores
- General Motors CEO sees modest sales growth in '10
- Protesters greet G-20 dignitaries in Pittsburgh
- Vivendi Trophy: British team leads 3-2 after day 1
- UN expert holds talks on displaced Sri Lankans
- Goalie could face suspension after moving posts
- Who's the hero in steamy novel by ex-president
- English Football Fixtures
- Construction freeze on Japan dam marks end of era
- Int'l Trade Comm. stops import of fake cigarettes
- Jewish groups protest Babi Yar hotel plan
- 35 die in chimney collapse at power plant in India
- WHO: 3BN swine flu vaccine doses available yearly
- Group moves to dump California gay marriage ban
- Blatter concerned about Argentina's football teams
- Feds: Suspect hit beauty stores for bomb supplies
- Leonard Cohen performs in Israel, defies boycott
- 4 police officers shot in raid in New Jersey home
- Reports: 11 dead in fireworks explosion in Brazil
- Protesters greet G-20 dignitaries in Pittsburgh
- Ill. high court OKs 'Jews only' inheritance
- New project seeks US Latinos' oral histories
- Fidel Castro's sister to release book
- $35B Air Force tanker competition set to reopen
- French publishers face Google in court over books
- Iranian exiles cite signs of Iran nuclear activity
- 5 US bikini baristas accused of prostitution
- US lawmakers blast Obama for missile defense move
- 'Lion King' costumes headed to Smithsonian
- Peru grants cleanup extension to US-owned smelter
- Tropical Storm Nora slows far out over Pacific
- Japan says NKorean nukes threaten world
- Cypress Gardens theme park in US closes doors
- Jamaica approves law to penalize child pornography
- Sen. Robert Byrd released from hospital after fall
- Classes resume at Texas school after teacher slain
- Teen prospect is 'good' after losing $3M contract
- Slim and Yunus loan funds to Mexico's poor
- Netanyahu: Israel seeks peace with Palestinians
- Big earthquake could hit US state Utah at any time
- Dutch men plead guilty to illegal exports to Iran
- Insane killer says escape from fair was unplanned
- Butterfly antennas key to navigating in migration
- US Senate votes to triple foreign aid to Pakistan
- Officials probe US Census worker hanging
- Brazil fireworks blast flattens homes, kills 3
- Bode Miller to compete in World Cup
- Tickets going fast for Chile's match vs. Ecuador
- Spacecraft spies frozen water in Martian craters
- New Michelle Melt: turkey burger with a cause
- Illinoivs high court OKs 'Jews only' inheritance
- China: Sanctions not the way push Iran on nukes
- Ukraine: hotel plan for Nazi killing field opposed
- Planned emission cuts still means hotter Earth
- Vivendi Trophy Results
- A global event such as G-20: blessing or curse
- Group moves to dump California gay marriage ban
- Greek court convicts 14 monks from rebel monastery
- Ford unveils 2011 F-Series 'Super Duty' truck
- Official: Trump said he didn't know it was Gadhafi
- Tens of thousands stranded by Yemen fighting
- Cayman Islands cancels search for Las Vegas diver
- Notable dates in the AIDS epidemic
- NY Clinton meeting focuses on economy, Katrina
- G-8: Iran has 3 months to stop uranium enrichment
- Oil falls sharply with supplies on the rise
- Critics: Elite rangers not welcome at Texas border
- Dunst serves as star witness in NYC burglary trial
- Suspected US drone attack kills 4 in Pakistan
- Bob Dylan to release Christmas album for charity
- Arsenal's Wenger says he has no plans to retire
- Canada's FA minister to meet with Moammar Gadhafi
- Big earthquake rattled Utah 500 years ago
- Asian Champions League Glance
- Eminem publisher takes Apple to court over rights
- 'Da Vinci Code' publisher resigning
- China: Sanctions not the way push Iran on nukes
- Juanes threatened to cancel Cuba concert
- 1 sailor killed, 1 hurt in attack in Somali port
- 2 French military jets crash during exercise
- Russia Police: 2 gunmen dead in Dagestan province
- Protesters march on G-20 summit in Pittsburgh
- Officials: Suspected US drone kills 4 in Pakistan
- Al Ittihad come back to draw Pakhtakor 1-1
- Puerto Rico to announce more government layoffs
- Other states watching US lethal injection case
- Netanyahu: World must rally against Iran
- Jamaica to review nurses' demand for higher wages
- Philadelphia plays first MLS game March 25
- Prada goes enigmatic
- Bode Miller to compete in World Cup
- G-20 march turns chaotic on streets of Pittsburgh
- Schwab Cup leader looks to snap out of Funk
- US: Suspect hit beauty stores for bomb supplies
- At UN, Venezuela's Chavez smells hope, not sulfur
- Rome stages march against anti-gay violence
- General Motors CEO sees modest sales growth in '10
- Tipsarevic upsets Ljubicic at Open de Moselle
- Commodities extend slide as dollar gains ground
- 3 heads found along Mexican highway
- Egypt beats Trinidad & Tobago 4-1 at U20 WCup
- US touts Pakistan aid bill
- Canada's FA minister wants to see Moammar Gadhafi
- Drop in home sales, tumbling oil weigh on stocks
- Few changes in Brazil's squad for WCup qualifiers
- Egypt beats Trinidad & Tobago 4-1 at U20 WCup
- Hello Pittsburgh, may I please come in?
- RIM posts lower fiscal 2Q profit, higher sales
- Top seed Monfils into Open de Moselle quarters
- Rob Lowe teases romance in 'Brothers & Sisters'
- Not many watch as Reds beat Pirates 4-1
- Short is hot for summer 2010 at Milan Fashion Week
- Dollar comes back from year low as stocks drop
- Yao encouraged by recovery
- At UN, Venezuela's Chavez smells hope, not sulfur
- McDonald's raises quarterly dividend 10 pct
- Renault lose two sponsors for deliberate crash
- Arrest warrant issued for Randy Quaid
- Juventus held to 2-2 draw at Genoa
- 2 plead guilty to training 12-year-old dominatrix
- Analysis: Pakistan unlikely to cooperate with US
- Up 8 Uighurs soon headed from Guantanamo to Palau
- RIM posts lower fiscal 2Q profit, higher sales
- G-20 leaders gather for global economic checkup
- Up to 8 Uighurs headed from Guantanamo to Palau
- G-8: Iran has 3 months to stop uranium enrichment
- Juanes threatened to cancel Cuba concert
- Kasparov beats Karpov in exhibition chess match
- US newspapers need tax break, new pension rules
- Officials: Terrorism plot targeted US military
- Precancer? Earliest cancer? Milk-duct cells vexing
- FIFA OK with Honduras hosting WCup qualifier
- Man charged with plot to bomb US courthouse
- Big chess rematch in Spain: Kasparov beats Karpov
- Auto union leader walking fine line with Ford
- Treasurys rise amid stock slump, strong auction
- Indian activists seize big gold mine in Bolivia
- Geithner says financial flaws must be corrected
- Massa says he will race in November karting event
- Muslim groups hopeful on hikers' release from Iran
- Huge hoard of Anglo-Saxon treasure uncovered in UK
- NY Clinton meeting focuses on education, jobs
- HP offers 2010 outlook in line with estimates
- US: 2 terror suspects targeted US military
- Phillips hopes incest memoir can help others
- Whitaker gets 4-month ban in horse doping case
- Geithner: US wants bigger role for China in IMF
- Gadhafi says Iran shouldn't have nuclear weapon
- G-20 opponents, police clash on Pittsburgh streets
- Mideast negotiators lauds Obama's initiative
- Geithner supports strong dollar
- Ecuador rejects Chevron arbitration claim
- Gasquet's lawsuit dismissed
- J&J recalls lots of infants', children's Tylenol
- Utilities to switch to hybrid, electric vehicles
- Jurors reject family's post-Katrina trailer claim
- Forsberg scores in comeback game
- Spanish Football Results
- Hawaii company to process final sugar harvest
- Medvedev says Russia may support sanctions on Iran
- Honduran president, interim gov't begin dialogue
- Obama's US rejoins nuke treaty conference
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Man who leaked UK Parliament expenses speaks out
- Sporting Gijon draws 1-1 with Zaragoza in Spain
- Madrid's turn? City hopes to get 2016 Olympics
- A look at Madrid's bid for 2016 Olympics
- Netanyahu hits back at Iran Holocaust claims
- Geithner: G-20 near agreement on bankers' pay
- Obama-led UN council backs broad nuclear agenda
- Mexico's stadiums to remain open despite new flu
- US beats Cuba 5-3 at baseball World Cup
- US military research hits range of medical issues
- Randy Quaid arrested in Texas on Calif. warrant
- O'Hair takes a 1-shot lead over Woods, others
- Medvedev says Russia may support sanctions on Iran
- Jamaican man accused of hijacking jet found guilty
- Restrictions eased on accused al-Qaida sympathizer
- Obama nominates envoy on North Korean human rights
- Zelaya says he's met with gov't, begun dialogue
- US woman celebrates 100th birthday _ at work
- Avalanche extend Hejduk's contract 1 year
- Parties in drywall case urged to proceed quickly
- Fairness hearing for Google books deal postponed
- Vitali Klitschko loving LA, ready for Arreola
- SUMMIT NOTEBOOK: Hello, Pittsburgh, may I come in?
- Planned emission cuts still mean far hotter Earth
- Russian tycoon's bid for Nets called `unpatriotic'
- Co-worker brothers discover 4th sibling in US
- $258M in Haiti projects announced at Clinton event
- Court nixes $5M verdict against funeral protesters
- In a first, an AIDS vaccine shows some success
- US court OKs 'Jews only' inheritance
- O'Hair takes 1-shot lead over Woods, others
- US clean-air program designed to boost forests
- Can Wade do more for Heat in 2009-10?
- Man arrested after placing inactive bomb in Dallas
- Tent back up at Trump's NY estate, but no Gadhafi
- A's win 12-3 to split series with Rangers
- Feds: terror suspects targeted US military
- Mexico senators confirm new point man in drug war
- Barbie to bow on big screen in latest toy story
- Brad Pitt gives Katrina update at Clinton meeting
- RIM's 2Q profit falls on charges, outlook weak
- Arreola comes in trim for Klitschko title fight
- Attorney: Jail says mom competent for trial
- Martinique issues fishing ban, blames pesticide
- Fairness hearing postponed for Google books deal
- Friday, October 2
- US applauds Pakistan aid bill passed by Senate
- Analysis: Obama presidency at pivotal moment
- Review: `Surrogates' is a robotic retread
- County fair provides unique backdrop for gallery
- Peru grants cleanup extension to US-run smelter
- Stamos and Gershon say hello to 'Bye Bye Birdie'
- O'Hair stays busy during a week off
- Woman who got wrong embryo not sure who's to blame
- Miley talks tour, growing up, and Twitter feedback
- G-20 leaders near banker-pay limits amid protests
- Leona Lewis 'happily' ready for round 2
- `Fame' schools struggling to survive recession
- Source: police officer in terror probe transferred
- `The Boys Are Back' is refreshingly unsentimental
- US man guilty of strangling stepsister, 11
- Morales: China will build Bolivia a satellite
- Randy Quaid arrested in Texas on US warrant
- Ex-Chavez ally faces graft charges in Venezuela
- US Justice Ginsburg hospitalized after feeling ill
- Area where census worker died has troubled history
- Girlfriend of Jackson doc finishes testifying
- China plays down trade friction with the US
- Ecuador's vice president leaves Peruvian hospital
- Appearance is everything in`Coco Before Chanel'
- Geithner expresses optimism for deal on growth
- Lawyer: Kidnapped US woman prepared to testify
- Critics: Elite rangers not welcome at Texas border
- Review: No time for insight in`Brief Interviews'
- Honduran candidates to meet with ousted president
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Showmanship Moore's top commodity in `Capitalism'
- LA transit officials tentatively OK rail car deal
- Movie Review: `La Boheme' a feast for eye and ear
- Falcons face true test in New England
- FBI paying wrongly detained Egyptian man $250,000
- Judge orders Pomeranian to leave US resort town
- China plays down trade friction with the US
- Beefed-up Odom leading NFL in sacks
- Nomura shares set to fall on dilution concerns
- FBI pays wrongly detained Egyptian man $250,000
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Review: `Fame' entertains in a chaste way
- Pittsburgh police: 19 arrested in G-20 protests
- Bahamas lawyer faces US federal corruption charges
- Randy Quaid arrested in Texas on warrant
- Swiss, Libyan leaders meet at UN to defuse tension
- SUMMIT NOTEBOOK: Obamas smile, pose, wait
- `Halo 3: ODST': Lots of firepower, nothing fresh
- AP: Palau creates world's first shark sanctuary
- Asia stocks track US down after bleak housing data
- Review: Sheen shines in the gritty `Damned United'
- The top 10 music in the United States
- G-20 taking on permanent coordinating role
- Editorial Roundup
- Tent down again at Trump estate, but no Gadhafi
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Men accused of unrelated bomb plots in US
- Gustafson leads CVS/pharmacy Challenge
- Justice Ginsburg hospitalized after feeling faint
- Merger proponent Ken Howard elected SAG president
- Vietnam's inflation up to 2.4 percent in September
- Philippines: 9 communist rebels killed in clashes
- Venezuela to fine networks that air 'Family Guy'
- Mrs. Obama treats G-20 spouses to dinner on a farm
- Jackson fans line up for 'This Is It' tickets
- Celebrity birthdays for Sept. 27-Oct. 3
- Emilio scores twice, DC United beats Marathon 3-0
- 6 Myanmar migrants die in Malaysia detention
- Foreign exchange rates
- Nora weakens to tropical depression in Pacific
- Sotomayor got lost on way to White House
- Merger proponent Ken Howard elected SAG president
- Former Qantas worker jailed for terror conviction
- Ford to build new assembly plant in China
- China to link banker pay to risks
- Iraq say recent attacks reached level of genocide
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Verlander strikes out 11, Tigers sweep Indians
- Taiwan High Court continues Chen's detention
- More bumps for Metropolitan Opera's `Tosca'
- AP IMPACT: School drinking water contains toxins
- Giant baby draws spectators to Indonesian hospital
- American League Leaders
- Officials: Suspected US drone kills 12 in Pakistan
- Explosion levels ethnic Beijing restaurant
- Ousted Honduran president: 1st talks a failure
- Quaid free on bail after arrest on US warrant
- Ousted Honduran president: 1st talks a failure
- Taiwan promotes youth travel at U.K. travel conference
- U.S. to meet Taiwan's defense needs according to law: U.S. official
- Ford to build new assembly plant in China
- Oil rises above $66 in Asia after 2-day plunge
- Explosion levels ethnic Beijing restaurant
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- World leaders to approve greater role for Asia
- Quaid free on bail after arrest on Calif. warrant
- 20-year-old brunette wins Miss Venezuela
- Veterans awaiting GI Bill turn to loans, parents
- National League Leaders
- Singapore manufacturing jumps 12 percent in August
- Separated Koreans prepare for family reunions
- 100 losses and counting: Dodgers top Nationals 7-6
- More bumps for Metropolitan Opera's 'Tosca'
- Olmert trial opens in Jerusalem courtroom
- Japan launches probe of secret pacts with US
- Freight train driver killed in Netherlands crash
- Men accused of unrelated bomb plots in Ill., Texas
- China calls off investment in Australian miner
- Gamecocks pull Top 5 surprise, beat Mississippi
- Giant baby draws spectators to Indonesian hospital
- China's 2009 auto sales forecast to hit 12.6 mln
- Families to collect Indonesian militants' remains
- Swiss sign treaty to share tax info with Qatar
- Vietnam officials jailed in for office rental scam
- Taiwan intends to purchase US$3.5 billion-worth of crops from U.S.
- Israel's ex-PM goes on trial on corruption charges
- Ousting SAfrica track chief not raised at meeting
- Japan's new PM tests skills on world stage
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Fanged frog, 162 other new species found in Mekong
- Militant says Pakistani Taliban stronger than ever
- Akmal looks to change fortunes against India
- APNewsBreak: Sources:Iran has 2nd enrichment plant
- ANZ buys ING's stake in joint ventures for $1.5B
- Japan stocks dragged by Nomura share sale worries
- Chavez promotes closer Africa-South America ties
- Nomura shares tumble on $5.6B share sale plan
- British army defuses bomb outside NIreland house
- Oil hovers near $66 in Asia after 2-day plunge
- Police: Cambodian gang rapes, kills 13-year-old
- Manson follower Susan Atkins dies
- Australia lodges Melbourne bid for 2011 Super 15
- Police: Ky. Census worker died from asphyxiation
- NY town may go to court against Gadhafi tent
- Euro rises against dollar but below year highs
- GfK sees consumer climate improvement for October
- UN expert visits Sri Lanka's war detention camps
- Ousting SAfrica track chief not raised at meeting
- Tate & Lyle upbeat on 1H results
- Gas explosion levels ethnic Beijing restaurant
- Thursday's Sports In Brief
- Ross sold pharmacy for more than apparent value
- Patrick to stay with IRL
- Suspect used Web to find bomb supplies, feds say
- FIFA warns of fake tickets
- Officials: Iran has second enrichment plant
- China shares fall as smaller board nears launch
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for euro1.28B
- 5 US troops killed in southern Afghan attacks
- Mole: anger motivated leak of UK MPs' expense
- Federer pulls out of Japan Open, Shanghai Masters
- Toyota eyes China with new affordable 'family car'
- Sweden: $1 million bounty in helicopter heist
- Share prices rise on local bourse
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- 4 suspects in bombing group appear in Greek court
- UK car output down 31.5 pct in August
- Election in Germany to shape economy's direction
- Chinese tourists to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival at Sun Moon Lake
- UCI boss vows "endless" fight on doping in cycling
- German Free Democrats' leader eyes governing role
- 5 US troops killed in southern Afghan attacks
- World stock markets fall as G20 eyes recovery
- Irish poll shows strong support for EU treaty
- German consumers more optimistic for Oct, GfK says
- Issue of government 'fat cats' should be addressed: premier
- Japan sets up task force to help JAL
- Austrian Airlines to cut more jobs
- Polls give Socialists lead in Portugal elections
- Six-month-old boy youngest to be hospitalized in Taiwan with H1N1
- Judges confirm ICC jurisdiction in Congo case
- G-20 plans to approve greater role for Asia
- Switzerland promoted to tax haven 'white list'
- European agency: License 2 swine flu vaccines
- AEG president: Jackson movie should clear co. name
- League approves Yeung's Birmingham buyout
- Explosion north of Baghdad kills 11 Iraqi soldiers
- Conn. land taken from homeowners still undeveloped
- World stock markets fall as G-20 eyes recovery
- Sex offenders welcome: Fla. apartments offer home
- Charles Manson follower Susan Atkins dies
- Smuggling Gaza tunnel collapses, kills Palestinian
- Britain's former commander in Helmand resigns
- Norwegian bank DnB NOR makes $2.4 bln cash call
- Daisuke Maruyama leads at Asia Pacific Open
- British Airways to charge for early seat booking
- Experts to present Flight 447 study in March
- Officials tell AP Iran has second enrichment plant
- Study: Prisons seeing more and more UK veterans
- NYC mayor's helicopter lands at U2 show
- Launch of Russian satellites delayed due to glitch
- Vietnam officials jailed in office rental scam
- Ask AP: Wind power and wildlife, jobless benefits
- Nora weakens to remnant low in the Pacific
- Kimi Raikkonen relying on Ferrari contract
- New video seeks al-Qaida recruits in Germany
- Black lawmakers adjusting to political realities
- UK court rejects upholds retirement age of 65
- Omega extends Olympic sponsorship through 2020
- Europe needs to upgrade stadiums for World Cup
- UK court upholds retirement age of 65
- Families identify Indonesian militants' remains
- Russian activist in court over Chechen lawsuit
- Leprosy patients to see 1800s priest canonized
- Italy considers vaccinating players for swine flu
- EU drug agency: License 2 swine flu vaccines
- HSBC moving chief executive to Hong Kong
- Irish poll shows strong support for EU treaty
- Construction of new high speed rail stations put on hold
- Renault crashes at same spot at Singapore GP
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Obama: Iran has secret nuclear facility
- China charges 21 with murder in July riots
- Uighur activist should not be allowed to visit Taiwan: minister
- Moldova has new reformist prime minister, gov't
- Sex offenders welcome in Florida apartment cluster
- WHO: very few Tamiflu-resistant swine flu cases
- Black-faced spoonbill season expected to begin in late September
- Offer deadline extended for National Express
- Report: Liuzzi, Rebellin face tax questions
- German Left Party hunts disenchanted voters
- A lesson in birds and bees from cricket
- London's FTSE 100 up 18.18 at 5,097.45
- 4 suspects in Greek terrorist group charged
- Clijsters, Henin: Like old times as of next year
- Brawns quickest in first Singapore practice
- Former Qantas worker sentenced for jihad book
- Polls give Socialists lead in Portugal elections
- French defense minister: 2 fighter jets collide
- Taiwanese experts successfully revive Panama's national orchid
- Main candidates for prime minister in Portugal
- Tehran hypermarket opens _ without Carrefour name
- Germany faces choice of coalitions
- World Cup winner Cologna takes 6-week injury break
- Singapore Grand Prix Results
- Everton: Fans didn't throw bananas at Diouf
- BCR Open Romania Results
- Austrian Airlines to cut more jobs
- Czech parliament approves budget cuts
- Obama: Iran has secret nuclear facility
- Closure of printing press threatens Kazak media
- Kazakh media threatened as print house shut down
- Pittsburgh braces for more clashes at G-20 summit
- World stock markets mixed as G-20 eyes recovery
- Australian rugby league results
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- 3rd-seeded Monaco reaches BCR Open semifinals
- Poland's lower house approves chemical castration
- Report: Magna considers keeping Antwerp plant open
- Tashkent Open Results
- Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka sent in by England
- Britain's ITV ends bid to hire ex-Sky exec as CEO
- Danish police dismantle arms ring
- Indonesians oppose militants' burial plans
- Korea Open Results
- Shvedova, Peer advance at Tashkent Open
- Orders for durable goods drop unexpectedly in Aug.
- Serbia prosecutor urges ban on far-right groups
- WTO opens probe of US orange juice taxes
- Geovanni signs new 2-year deal with Hull
- United's Foster gets Ferguson's vote of confidence
- Men accused of unrelated bomb plots in 2 states
- Kazakh media complain after probe shuts press
- Kirilenko, Date Krumm reach Korea Open semifinals
- US, UK and France tell Iran to open nuke site
- Skipper of detained Taiwanese fishing vessel returns home
- Defense witness testifies at Italy murder trial
- US, UK, French heads demand Iran nuke site opened
- Sarkozy gives Iran December deadline
- 3rd-seeded Monaco reaches semifinals in Romania
- Barclays looks to buy Citigroup assets in Portugal
- Brown: Iran must open nuclear plant to inspectors
- Randy Quaid freed on bail after arrest in Texas
- Bernanke: Consumer loan program still needed
- New video seeks al-Qaida recruits in Germany
- President of Brandeis University to step down
- Stock futures point toward lower opening
- US court rehearing 9/11 conspirator's case
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for euro1.28B
- Western leaders demand access to Iran nuclear site
- Taiwan to bar visit by Uighur activist
- New chairman projects big Taipei 101 profits within three years
- Orders for durable goods drop unexpectedly in Aug.
- 'Michael Jackson Tapes' details star's obsessions
- Dudek called up by Poland for last 2 qualifiers
- Renowned British chef apologizes to sick diners
- AEG president: Jackson movie should clear its name
- US large-loan bank losses triple to $53 billion
- Iraq detains 109 in jail break investigation
- American claims mistreatment in Myanmar prison
- Austrian blood lab helped athletes dope
- Tyson Gay runs 9.94 seconds at South Korea meet
- EU calls for urgency at climate talks in Bangkok
- Gadhafi tent taken down at NY Trump estate
- Workers in Germany protest shipyard takeover
- Stocks drop modestly in early trading
- F1 boss Ecclestone backing Todt for FIA president
- Brazil VP says country should build nuclear arms
- British company wins
- British company wins
- British company wins
- British company wins
- British company wins
- British company wins
- British company wins
- British company wins
- British company wins
- British company wins
- British company wins
- British company wins
- British company wins euro500,000 environmental prize
- Kinmen moving to eliminate 'ghost' population
- 1 in 10 suspect Afghan ballot boxes face recount
- Stocks zigzag in early trading
- State judge considers delaying Kennedy successor
- Open de Moselle Results
- Germany arrests suspected Camorra members
- Dexia bank slashes jobs
- Zimbabwe blames troubles on Western embargo
- Dad of Jordanian held in Dallas says son innocent
- World markets fall on US durable goods data
- UN boss Ban Ki-moon to attend IOC Congress
- Analysis: New Iran charge boosts sanctions move
- New US home sales rise 0.7 percent in August
- Government will not sell Taiwan Financial holding shares: premier
- Amid weakness in US, Ford, Toyota turn to China
- Report: Gandler to stay away from Vancouver Games
- Driftwood usage to be varied: forestry official
- 1 in 10 suspect Afghan ballot boxes face recount
- G-20 approves greater role for Asia, Latin America
- Stocks zigzag after lackluster economic data
- Oil leak shuts down StatoilHydro platform
- No reports of pledged G-20 business protests
- Toronto mayor says he won't run
- Western leaders demand Iran open nuclear site
- AP Source: Chrysler board to consider product plan
- Seattle FBI investigating Somali suicide bombing
- Ginsburg released from hospital, back to work
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Unilever buys some Sara Lee businesses for
- Oil up after stern international warning to Iran
- G-20 spouses to take in Warhol art, arts education
- Father of the late Tim Russert dies at 85
- Meryl Streep, Richard Gere and George Clooney
- Biden tour flood damage as more rain looms
- Lambiel in good shape at Olympic qualifier
- Ferre fashion house goes softly elegant
- Air Force restarts $35B tanker competition
- Seattle FBI investigating Somali suicide bombing
- Iran atomic chief confirms new enrichment facility
- Over 70,000 Penghu residents eligible to vote in casino referendum
- Red Bull driver Vettel quickest in Singapore
- Brazil VP says country should build nuclear arms
- Chi Mei-owned classic violins to be displayed at Palace Museum
- Officials: Serbs challenge the peace agreement
- Turkish police arrested for alleged drug link
- Renowned British chef apologizes to sick diners
- German president signs EU's Lisbon treaty
- Castrati honored in opera star Bartoli's new album
- Durable goods orders, new home sales disappoint
- Cadbury: Kraft bid does not make 'strategic sense'
- China urges Iran to cooperate on nuclear facility
- Document: Iranian nuclear cite on military base
- Defense witness testifies at Italy murder trial
- UCI launches anti-doping lessons for riders
- Human trials for locally-produced H1N1 vaccine begin
- Russia: Revelation of Iranian facility disturbing
- Cuba: Pre-concert nerves caused Juanes outburst
- Russian activist in court over Chechen lawsuit
- Judge paves way to send terror suspect to NY
- Bin Laden warns of retaliation against Europe
- Poll: German election outcome tight
- Trapattoni signs new 2-year deal as Ireland coach
- UK worker: we failed to see suicide mom's despair
- Libya criticized for taking 2 Swiss into custody
- Arias: Honduras to block OAS commission's arrival
- French military teaches recruits about Holocaust
- Pittsburgh businesses clean up from G-20 protests
- Dad of Jordanian held in Dallas says son innocent
- Iran acknowledges 2nd nuclear plant
- World Wide Views on Global Warming to be held today
- Taiwan will not allow Uighur leader Kadeer to visit: Jiang
- AIEF offers more options as job market tightens
- Wufong Golf Course donates NT$1 million
- Taiwan opposition wants to show more Tibet, Xinjiang films
- U.S. to meet Taiwan's needs
- Issue of government 'fat cats' should be addressed: Wu
- Grand Victoria Hotel introduces Hungarian cuisine
- Gas explosion levels ethnic Beijing restaurant
- U.S. charges man in bomb plot, foils planned attacks
- France releases dozens of migrants from 'jungle' camp
- Chavez says Obama's U.S. smells better
- Olmert goes on trial on corruption charges
- Honduras breakthrough as rivals agree to talk
- Australian man jailed nine years for jihad manual
- Dust storm settles on New Zealand
- Refugees in Hanoi
- Pakistan unlikely to cooperate with U.S.
- Survival of fittest becomes survival of fattest
- Pittsburgh, the former 'Steel City,' has chance to shine
- County fair provides unique backdrop for gallery
- Wide awake in the Big Mango: how Cairo scoffs at sleep
- Four-winged dino may be missing link in bird evolution debate
- 'Fame' schools struggling to survive recession
- Palau creates world's first shark sanctuary
- Randy Quaid free on bail after arrest on U.S. warrant
- 'Da Vinci Code' publisher resigning
- Brigitte Bardot urges Canada syrup boycott over seal hunt
- World leaders close in on financial reform deal
- Japan government team to study JAL rehabilitation plan
- China's 2009 auto sales forecast to hit 12.6 million
- Ford Motor Co. to build assembly factory in China
- Japan government to study JAL rehabilitation plan
- Cambodia to end Bangkok Airways domestic flights
- Twitter to raise US$100m in new funding: report
- China to remain reliant on coal for the long term, says official
- Taiwan share prices close up 0.29 percent
- Wall Street extends losses as home sales data disappoints
- Yen rises against U.S. dollar, euro in Asian trade
- Asian stocks track U.S. down after bleak housing data
- Oil recovers but remains below US$67
- Verlander strikes out 11, Tigers sweep Indians
- Injured Yao sits out season
- Cancellara crushes time trial rivals to win third gold
- O'Hair seizes lead at Tour Championship
- Bjorn plays down Karlsson eye concern
- 2016 Olympics bidding cities roll out their A-list backers
- Sophie Gustafson starts quickly at U.S. LPGA event
- Trezeguet saves Juve from first defeat
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi rivalry fires up Spanish fans
- Champions Inter Milan and Sampdoria face title test
- Fujitsu Ltd. chairman resigns due to illness
- Taiwan opposition pursues swing seat in Yunlin by-election
- The Life and Legend of Taiwan's first Olympic medalist "Asian Iron Man" C.K. Yang
- Taiwan opposition candidate wins landslide in Yunlin by-election
- Italy holds Paraguay 0-0 at Under-20 World Cup
- SAfrica athletics slammed for gender flap inaction
- House pushes for sweeping audit of the Fed
- Decision on Keegan vs. Newcastle still to come
- Vivendi Trophy: British team increases lead
- Europe's economy recovers on back of stimulus
- US judge backs Grupo Mexico bid for Asarco
- Mathieu, Kohlschreiber into Open de Moselle semis
- Oil prices up after stern warning to Iran
- US House pushes for sweeping audit of the Fed
- US judge paves way to send terror suspect to NY
- Mexico police arrest 5 in drug rehab executions
- Red Bull driver Vettel quickest in Singapore
- Stocks zigzag after economic reports disappoint
- England vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Britain's Brown hails G20 revamp
- Colo. man to be sent to New York on terror charge
- Text of Obama, Sarkozy, Brown statements on Iran
- New enrichment site heightens Iran concerns
- Bailout money for smaller banks being weighed
- China urges Iran to cooperate on nuclear facility
- 5 US troops killed as debate grows over Afghan war
- China indicts 21 people in July ethnic violence
- Poor nations want compensation for economic crisis
- More veterans in UK justice system than in combat
- US banks made $5.2B trading derivatives in 2Q
- Reports: Russia seriously concerned about Iran
- US sends 2 missile defense satellites into orbit
- Abbas: settlements block relaunch of peace talks
- Gay edges Powell to win South Korea meet
- Something to tweet about: Twitter gets more dough
- Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka totals 212 vs. England
- UK worker: we failed to see suicide mom's despair
- Goalkeeper cleared to play after moving goal posts
- Crespo waiting for Maradona call up
- Egypt hopes young under-20 talent will be rewarded
- Uruguay names team for World Cup qualifiers
- State judge rejects bid to delay Kennedy successor
- Iran atomic chief says facility revealed "on time"
- Toxic algae complaints piling up in France
- Kremlin to Iran: Prove nuclear program is peaceful
- French military teaches recruits about Holocaust
- NYC terror attack apparently was set for Sept. 11
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi eases stance on sanctions
- Versace's woman 'sexy and iridescent' in Milan
- Austrian skier Schild to miss season-opening races
- Lawyer: Sept. 11 conspirator deserves new trial
- AP may sell stake in its German Service
- Swiss: Libya detaining 2 Swiss in unknown location
- Marine who built Gitmo: US lost moral high ground
- Document: Iranian nuclear site on military base
- Win at qualifier puts Lambiel closer to Vancouver
- Fresh bailouts for smaller banks being weighed
- China dismisses punishment for Iran nuke facility
- Survey: frugality, saving more may be permanent
- G-20 nations reach agreement on economic reforms
- US Afghan war commander submits troop request
- Flames release winger Fleury from training camp
- Knicks bring back Lee, Robinson
- Thousands opposed to G-20 march in Pittsburgh
- Changes afoot at `Law & Order: Criminal Intent'
- Win puts Lambiel on track for Vancouver
- UEFA investigating 40 cases of match-fixing
- Oil falls on oversupply
- G-20 spouses tour Pittsburgh arts school
- UBS US client pleads guilty to hiding assets
- Ahmadinejad: Iran is not violating IAEA rules
- FBI investigating Somali suicide bombing
- Coroner: 'Fed' written in pen on US Census worker
- KB Toys founder auctioning off collection in US
- US lawmakers yield on Chinese chicken imports
- US terror suspect being flown to New York
- Houseless, not homeless stay at US campground
- Israeli airstrike kills 3 militants
- G-20 approves greater role for Asia, Latin America
- Lots of skin for summer 2010
- Puerto Rico to lay off 16,000 workers, cut deficit
- Biden visits US storm victims; more rain expected
- Youths clash with riot police in Greek capital
- Something to tweet about: Twitter gets more dough
- Kremlin to Iran: Prove nuclear program is peaceful
- Venezuela beats Nigeria 1-0 at U20 WCup
- Former congressional aide gets probation for theft
- Mittal dismisses pollution claims in South Africa
- Chicago mayor says 2016 Olympic was bid worth it
- Republicans use `you lie' lawmaker for donations
- Arabs urge Obama to present peace outline
- Fever's Catchings is WNBA's top defender
- Arubans vote for 21-seat Parliament
- Tension in the Middle East ends slump for oil
- Pakistan's UN speech features portrait of Bhutto
- Sarkozy wants precise bonus curbs
- Bijou Phillips knew Mackenzie had sex with father
- Israeli airstrike kills 3 militants
- Western leaders: Iran has secret nuke site
- UN decries harassment of Brazil's Honduran embassy
- NYC mayor: Taking copter to U2 show not so 'green'
- UK firm fined for sanctions breach
- Clinton double-header at NYC conference
- Court: no extradition in journalists' abduction
- G-20 leaders make economic pledges
- Something to tweet about: Twitter valued at $1B
- Venezuela seeking uranium with Iran's help
- Tokyo readies for 2016 Olympic pitch
- A look at Tokyo's bid for the 2016 Summer Games
- Judge averts global warming trial in auction case
- Pope visits Czechs _ but faith-wise, few are mates
- Thai family wins US citizenship after mix-up
- Honduras tries to vote itself out of a coup
- Olympics would cap Chicago mayor's legacy
- New York Times open to voluntary union buyouts
- Prosecutors want 30-to-life for ex-Dem fundraiser
- Key sites in Iran's nuclear program
- G-20 marchers shout at summit site from afar
- 'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling joins Twitter
- No more free lunch at Cuban cafeterias
- U20: Venezuela wins debut, Paraguay holds Italy
- Condemned US killer wants execution delayed
- 2 men charged in unrelated US bomb plots
- Puerto Rico to lay off 16,000 workers, cut deficit
- UBS US client pleads guilty to hiding assets
- Analysis: Obama welcomes help in confronting Iran
- UN probing alleged excessive force by Haiti troops
- US judge criticizes Guantanamo detainee evidence
- Ex-reality show contestant charged with murder
- Albany '400' event highlights NY's Dutch roots
- Leslie Moonves and Julie Chen welcome a baby boy
- Monfils leads 3 Frenchmen into Metz semifinals
- Reports on manufacturing, housing weigh on stocks
- US says first swine flu vaccine to arrive Oct. 5
- Egypt warns of Mideast nuclear arms race
- England beats Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- US officials: Terror suspects talked of targets
- 1 Gadhafi tent down in NY, 1 up in Venezuela
- Champions Trophy: England vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- US regulators OKed device under political pressure
- Disappointing economic data signal bumpy recovery
- Champions Trophy: England beats Sri Lanka by 6w
- German Football Results
- German Football Summaries
- Father of the late Tim Russert dies in NY at 85
- Climate debate leads to Chamber of Commerce rift
- Pageant contestant accused of killing ex-actress
- Sarkozy satisfied by bonus curbs
- Dollar mixed as stocks edge lower amid G-20 talks
- China, others could help test ban's US chances
- UN decries harassment of Brazil's Honduran embassy
- European committee recommends Wyeth's Prevenar 13
- Serbia seeks summit of developing nations
- G-20 spouses tour arts school, Warhol museum
- Venezuela seeking uranium with Iran's help
- Tupac's mother donates his writing for research
- Bochum wins 1-0 in Nuremberg
- NASCAR-AAA 400 Results
- G-20 leaders on fixing money systems: `It worked'
- 2016 Olympic vote at a glance
- G-20 leaders take aim at fossil-fuel subsidies
- Tropical depression forms in open Atlantic
- G-20 leaders: Tie bankers' pay to performance
- 2016 Bids-Betting Odds
- Gold, silver falter for 3rd day; oil turns higher
- Yahoo director to step down at end of year
- UnionBanCal to get $2B cash infusion from parent
- Close race to host 2016 Olympics nears finish
- Serbia seeks summit of developing nations
- Treasurys continue to climb as stocks take hit
- AP Interview: Latino atty offers immigration plan
- Spain routs Tahiti 8-0 in U20 WCup
- Obama: Global economy `back from the brink'
- Report: Danica Patrick to stay with IRL team
- Obama: Global demand must benefit all regions
- Fisher art collection to be housed in museum
- Obama: Iran is on notice
- Ship passenger presumed dead after jumping
- Obama: I know Americans tired of war
- Owner: Sale of NBA's Nets means new home
- Obama: G-20 summit in Pittsburgh was fairly calm
- NYC terror attack apparently was set for Sept. 11
- Summit leaders say Iran has secret nuclear site
- U20: Spain, Venezuela win; Paraguay holds Italy
- CAW says Ford Canada to slash Canadian operations
- Tiger takes the lead at Tour Championship
- Enrollment in Avastin breast cancer study halted
- Defending champion Johnson wins pole at Dover
- Students hold hunger strike to back Chavez foes
- Sarkozy calls on Iran to allow inspections
- Report: Suits will seek money from Madoff family
- US senate successor to Kennedy sworn in
- Obama: Iran must `come clean' on nukes
- Women's World Open Squash Results
- SKorea leader pushes tough stand on NKorea
- Bomb plot suspect transferred from Denver to NYC
- Colombia finds 2 mass graves of peasants, rebels
- Defender Marin returns for Costa Rica
- New Iran uranium enrichment site raises concerns
- Court: No extradition in journalists' abduction
- Cochran, Watson share lead at SAS Championship
- Argentine police, workers fight at Kraft plant
- AT&T complains Google Voice blocks calls it can't
- Healthy Klitschko could bode ill for Arreola
- Prosecutor: Plot focus was Sept. 11 anniversary
- USVI to get $57K in federal funds to clean land
- Cuban defector Aroldis Chapman becomes free agent
- G-20 leaders declare major progress on economy
- Japan prime minister throws out first pitch
- Walsh is new US Pacific Fleet commander
- Las Vegas' Stratosphere developer dies at 67
- Funds post big numbers as investors bet on rebound
- SEC audit cites issues with meeting FOIA requests
- Grinham sisters meet in Women's World Open semis
- Man pleads guilty in US in border child porn case
- Venezuela moves ahead on joint refinery in Brazil
- Colo. brother-in-law of Dem fundraiser is charged
- Saturday, October 3
- US beats Netherlands 8-2 at baseball World Cup
- OKs fee to pay for global warming program
- Chrysler trying to refit Fiats so they sell in US
- Witness: Census worker's hanging body naked, bound
- US surgery tech in hepatitis case pleads guilty
- Thai family wins citizenship after divorce mix-up
- Cambodians testify for war crimes tribunal
- Curacao police: US vice consul missing
- Clintons close out NYC global issues conference
- SUMMIT NOTEBOOK: Michelle Obama's request hour
- Backers begin push to get pot measure on ballot
- Retired officer convicted in China US spying case
- Thousands opposed to G-20 march through Pittsburgh
- Venezuela: Total to invest $25B in oil production
- Mickelson goes back to the putting basics
- Deja vu; Penguins, Wings look for 3rd finals trip
- Seth Rogan gets dream role: `Simpsons' writer
- Seth Rogen gets dream role: `Simpsons' writer
- A look at Rio de Janeiro's Olympic bid
- Anguilla native to be Gitmo jail deputy commander
- Surgery tech in hepatitis C cases pleads guilty
- AP sources: Guantanamo might not close by January
- Daughter of slain heiress believed dead in US
- Jackson mulling distractions as Lakers open season
- Oral Roberts inaugurates 3rd university president
- Fever beat Shock 79-75 to force Game 3
- Gustafson leads CVS/pharmacy Challenge
- G-20 leaders promise tighter regulations
- Separated Koreans prepare for family reunions
- Ohio woman implanted with wrong embryo delivers
- 83 arrested at G-20 in Pittsburgh, $50K in damage
- Jailed Texas billionaire hospitalized after fight
- Chavez promotes closer Africa-South America ties
- Caribbean news briefs
- Suicide attack kills 2 in northwest Pakistan
- Pascal retains WBC light heavyweight title
- Honduran interim leader: No meeting with Zelaya
- Halladay leads Blue Jays past Mariners 5-0
- Obama warns Iran: `come clean' on nukes
- Attorney: Anti-Iraq officer resigning from Army
- Seth Rogen gets dream role: 'Simpsons' writer
- Rockies beat Cardinals 2-1 in 9th inning
- Honduran interim leader: No meeting with Zelaya
- Egyptian minister urges swap for Israeli soldier
- Southern California wildfire 85 percent contained
- Yankees, Rodriguez bruise Lester and Red Sox
- Suicide attack on police kills 2 in NW Pakistan
- Conan O'Brien hits head during 'Tonight' stunt
- Tour boat sinks in winds in Vietnam's Halong Bay
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Women's National Basketball Association
- Women's National Basketball Association
- Malaysian Muslims rock at Black Eyed Peas concert
- Gadhafi meets with Lockerbie family members in NYC
- National League Leaders
- US extradites kidnapping suspect to Mexico
- Vietnam sentences SKorean man to death for murder
- Banfield and Argentine Juniors get wins
- Maradona drops seven; adds Higuain, Aimar
- American claims mistreatment in Myanmar prison
- Scrutiny rises over NJ kids singing Obama song
- Guests on Sunday news shows
- American League Leaders
- Ohio woman implanted with wrong embryo gives birth
- Suicide attack kills 6, wounds 67 in NW Pakistan
- CW's 'Beautiful Life' axed after just 2 airings
- Gadhafi meets with Lockerbie family members in NYC
- G-20 leaders promise tighter regulations
- Israeli office launches cultural season for Tel Aviv centennial
- Prosecutor: Terror plot focus was 9/11 anniversary
- Bin Laden warns of retaliation against Europe
- Philippine storm causes widespread flooding
- Police: 2nd bomb goes off in Pakistan's northwest
- 2 car bombs kill 12, wound scores in Pakistan
- Police: TV contestant killed actress girlfriend
- Suicide bombs kill 12, wound scores in Pakistan
- Pak-NZ series confirmed for UAE
- Australian Rules football result
- Friday's Sports In Brief
- Geelong wins 2nd Aussie Rules title in 3 years
- Climate talks resume in Bangkok with deal in doubt
- Spanish pianist Alicia de Larrocha dies aged 86
- Spanish pianist Alicia de Larrocha dies at 86
- Philippines, ADB switch to efficient light bulbs
- Calif. GOP convention to focus on gov. candidates
- THRSC committed to building new high speed rail stations: THSRC
- Family cemetery visit led to hanged census worker
- Suicide bombs kill 14, wound scores in Pakistan
- Palin reappears, boosts finances with Asia speech
- West Indies sends Australia in to bat
- Afghan civilian deaths hit record high in August
- Spanish pianist Alicia de Larrocha dies aged 86
- Renowned Spanish pianist de Larrocha dies at 86
- Britain's Labour Party seeks winning formula
- Ugandan gorillas get friendly on Facebook
- Large arms smuggling ring busted
- Suicide bombs kill 16, wound about 150 in Pakistan
- German politicians stage last campaign rallies
- Hong Kong publisher to issue banned China book
- H1N1 hospitalized patients increase to 296 in Taiwan
- Nearly 700 local, foreign executives to attend Taiwan confab
- Analysis: Can G-20 succeed where G-8 failed?
- Key agreements at the Group of 20 summit
- Thousands flee heavy Philippines rain, flooding
- Analysis: Wrestling with how to talk about race
- China tells Myanmar to protect Chinese residents
- Penghu residents nix idea of opening casinos in their county
- Pakistan court session on Mumbai attacks delayed
- Hamilton slams bumpy Singapore F1 circuit
- Pope invokes communist-era evils in Czech visit
- Pope recalls communist-era evils in Czech visit
- Residents reject referendum on first Taiwan casino
- Iraq catches 2 more prisoners from group jailbreak
- AP sources: Gitmo may not be shut by Jan. deadline
- Japan's Ryoichi Sekiya wins Spartathlon race
- EU presidency: G-20 summit was 'a step forward'
- Berlusconi, pope meet 1st time since sex scandal
- Italy's Guderzo wins women's road race at worlds
- Basque region on alert, court bans gatherings
- Obama issues ultimatum to Iran on nukes
- Recession weighs heavily on Portuguese voters
- Koreans separated for more than 50 years reunite
- Keillor to host 1st 'Prairie Home' since stroke
- Italy's Guderzo wins women's road race at worlds
- Road Cycling World Championships Results
- Don't manipulate politically sensitive issues: SEF official
- League Cup Draw List
- Probe into alleged THSRC profiteering intensifies
- Tashkent Open Results
- Champions Trophy: Australia hits 275-8 vs. Windies
- Vivendi Trophy Results
- Arsenal drawn against Liverpool in League Cup
- Islamic threat hangs over Germany's national vote
- 'Kuningtou battle' of 1949 commemorated in Kinmen
- Australia v. West Indies Scorecard
- Terror threats prompt flight ban over Oktoberfest
- Australian rugby league results
- Peer, Amanmuradova reach Tashkent Open final
- Lotus' new car ready by December for 2010 F1 entry
- Hamilton fastest in final practice at Singapore GP
- Pope decries Czech communist-era persecution
- Storm advances to 4th straight grand final
- Korea Open Results
- BCR Open Romania Results
- British team extends lead to 9-5 in Vivendi Trophy
- Thousands stranded by Philippine flooding; 5 die
- South Korea's Uni-chem signs deal with Hynix
- Krumm, Medina Garrigues reach Korea Open final
- Hamilton fastest in final practice at Singapore GP
- Prosecutor: Terror plot focus was on Sept. 11
- Maruyama hits 67 to lead by 4 at Asia Pacific Open
- Singapore Grand Prix Results
- Paradorn returns from injury at Thailand Open
- Turkish military captures 7 pirates
- Montanes beats Ventura to reach final in Romania
- Republicans: Dems ignore health care concerns
- Hill-Wood: I hope Wenger stays for another decade
- ContentType:Spot Development; ContentElement:FastStory; Breaking:True;
- Mourners in to remember slain Yale student
- Obama offers Iran `serious, meaningful dialogue'
- Mourners remember slain Yale student
- Celtic wins 2-0 at St. Mirren in Scottish league
- Italian jury hears last witnesses in Knox trial
- English Football Results
- Penghu residents nix idea of opening casinos in their county
- Everton inflicts more pain on pointless Portsmouth
- Ex-wife: Sniper said 'you have become my enemy'
- Terror threats prompt flight ban over Oktoberfest
- AP Sportlight
- Army to allow Iraq war objector to resign
- Open de Moselle Results
- Iran to allow UN inspectors at its new nuke site
- US: 3 killed in medical helicopter crash
- Endangered Ugandan gorillas join Facebook, MySpace
- Kohlschreiber into Metz final
- DPP wins legislative by-election in Yunlin by big margin
- Montanes, Monaco reach final in Romania
- Analysis: Bigger world economic club, same woes?
- Spanish government proposes easing abortion law
- Copenhagen: climate activists plan plant shutdown
- UN: Engage with rebels to protect humanitarian law
- Analysis: Strains show in debate on Afghan troops
- Drone crashes in northern Iraq, US military says
- Ascension of G-20 fits priorities of new century
- Israel: Iranian nuclear facility for weapons
- Hamilton pole for Singapore GP
- AP sources: Gitmo closing goal of Jan. may slip
- Singapore F1 GP
- South African man marries 4 women at same time
- Aruba's opposition party wins parliament elections
- UN chief, Netherlands chide Iran's new atom plant
- Champs Trophy: Australia beats Windies by 50 runs
- Iran to allow IAEA visit nuclear site
- UN: Engage with rebels to protect humanitarian law
- Army issues hand gel, cough orders in flu fight
- Drone crashes in northern Iraq, US military says
- Financial troubles ground NYC helicopter shuttle
- Israel: Iranian nuclear facility for weapons
- Hundreds of academics dissect Springsteen legend
- McLaren's Hamilton takes pole for Singapore GP
- G-20 lockdown gone, Pittsburgh gets back to normal
- Germany beats US 3-0 at U20 WCup
- DPP candidate wins landslide in Yunlin County by-election
- Taiwan citizens join in global climate talk
- THSRC committed to building new high speed rail stations
- In Brief
- Penghu residents vote against casinos on the archipelago
- Large arms smuggling ring busted in Kaohsiung
- Koreans separated for more than 50 years reunite
- Warshawski comes back from a break in 'Hardball'
- David Byrne rides, writes about it in 'Bicycle Diaries'
- Guantanamo might not close by January: White House
- Tajik migrants divorce by SMS, causing grief at home
- Yemen calls for U.S. military help to combat Al-Qaeda threat
- Will Latin America's legalization of drugs influence U.S.?
- New ridgetop lodge crowns 12,000-acre Blue Ridge resort
- Versace's woman 'sexy and iridescent' in Milan
- Meek and wild share Milan catwalks
- Yankees, Rodriguez bruise Lester and Red Sox
- Sweden's Gustafson maintains lead at LPGA event
- Great Britain and Ireland press home Vivendi Trophy advantage
- Alejandro Valverde facing tough road to rainbow jersey win
- Honduran interim leader: No meeting with Zelaya
- New nuclear plant shows Iran's defiance
- Australian town puts first-ever ban on bottled water into action
- G-20 makes bold move to balance global growth
- Wall Street extends losses on weak economic data
- Google Inc. digs deeper into Web search results
- Suicide bombs kill 16, wound 150 in Pakistan
- Vietnam 'making a mockery' of its rights obligations: HRW
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi eases sanctions stance
- Afghan civilian deaths hit record high
- National Taiwan College of Performing Arts students start young to master an ancient art
- Students learn four character types of Chinese Opera
- Taiwanese Opera traces its origins to southern China
- Chinese Opera Troupe passes on theater traditions
- How it all started
- Champions Trophy: Pakistan totals 302-9 vs. India
- Serbia protests Kosovo leader's UN visit
- Sampdoria beats Inter Milan to take Serie A lead
- Ghana beats Uzbekistan 2-1 at U20 WCup
- Cameroon beats South Korea 2-0 at U20 WCup
- Serbia protests Kosovo leader's UN visit
- Barcelona and Madrid win in Spain
- Champions Trophy: Pakistan vs India Scoreboard
- Slouching toward Snake Alley
- The Life and Legend of Taiwan's first Olympic medalist "Asian Iron Man" C.K. Yang
- Analysis: On nuke arms, 2010 will challenge Obama
- 40 dead after flooding in northern Philippines
- Wolfsburg wins 4-2 over Hannover in Bundesliga
- Wigan inflicts Chelsea's first loss of season
- Monfils, Kohlschreiber into Metz final
- Scottish Football Results
- Italian jury hears last testimonies in Knox trial
- Merkel ignores Islamic threats before German vote
- Starting Line-up for Singapore GP
- Romain Sicard wins men's U23 world road race title
- Chic is at home at Bottega Veneta
- Rip Van Winkle wins Queen Elizabeth II Stakes
- Friends: Hanging victim devoted his life to kids
- Poland's to launch high-speed railway in 2018
- Biological parents call surrogate 'guardian angel'
- Pakistan vs. India Scoreboard
- A not so itsy-bitsy spider bugs the pope in Prague
- Australia v. West Indies Scoreboard
- Yemen says will fight the rebels until the end
- 'City of Life and Death' wins Spanish film award
- Bank: Guyana to get $1.45M to protect environment
- 40 dead after flooding in northern Philippines
- Hamilton takes pole, Button 12th in qualifying
- Obama, first lady watch daughter Malia play soccer
- Wrong-embryo baby's parents laud 'guardian angel'
- Spain ups taxes, cuts spending in new budget
- AP Exclusive: UN leader cites rules on Madagascar
- Spain's government drafts budget with higher taxes
- Texas panel reviews ruling that led to execution
- Architect Niemeyer, 101, recovering after surgery
- Britain and Ireland close in on Vivendi Trophy
- Official: Gadhafi cancels Canada visit
- Church court rejects US ex-bishop's new trial bid
- Gucci revives little black dress
- USVI cop free on bond; prosecutor warns of danger
- Police: US man killed wife, 2 children, then self
- Forsberg scores OT game-winner in Swedish league
- Spanish Soccer Results
- Italian Football Results
- Pope decries `wounds' left by Czech communism
- US presses Arabs for gestures to Israel
- Clinton seeks Arabs' help on stalled Mideast talks
- Madrid beats Tenerife 3-0 in Spanish league
- Greek Football Results
- Olympiakos beats Panionios 1-0 in Greek league
- Italian Football Summaries
- Daughtry, McGraw headline show for Agassi school
- West Bank under closure for Yom Kippur
- Hamburg beats Bayern 1-0 to keep lead
- G-20 lockdown gone, Pittsburgh gets back to normal
- Obama set to speak to Congressional Black Caucus
- Cab driver: Slayings suspect, girlfriend had fight
- UN chief, Europeans chide Iran's new atom plant
- US: 3 killed in medical helicopter crash in SC
- French Football results
- Milan spring/summer fashion: season of options
- Murder-suicide confirmed in US family's deaths
- Cancellara aims for golden double at road worlds
- Spain releases Calif man wanted for mortgage fraud
- Perry races past Woods in Tour Championship
- Dig along upper Hudson opens window to old NY fort
- US students suspended over raw-meat hazing ritual
- New swine flu wave hits Mexico, closings unlikely
- Under UN pressure, Nepal to probe "disappearances"
- Valenciennes beats Marseille 3-2 in French league
- Mariners' Suzuki ejected for 1st time in career
- Libyan latest foreigner to be attacked in Serbia
- English Football Summaries
- Germany beats US 3-0; Ghana, Cameroon have wins
- Martin defies age to lead NASCAR standings
- Spanish Football Results
- Climate activists in Copenhagen protest coal use
- Iran will allow UN to inspect nuclear site
- Natalie beats sister to meet David in squash final
- Bahamas party denies link to indicted SoFla pol
- Champions Trophy: Pakistan beats India by 54 runs
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Dutch Football Results
- Utrecht beats AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in Dutch league
- Conan O'Brien OK after hitting head in show stunt
- Lyon rallies to beat Toulouse 2-1 in French league
- Iraq's president: Iran sanctions won't work
- Calif. mortgage fraud suspect returns from Spain
- NY congresswoman's husband dies on Tibet trip
- Israel tells US, time to act on Iran
- 2 World Cup leaders skip SAFA president race
- Body of soldier missing for decades back in US
- Uruguay beats England 1-0 at U20 World Cup
- Egypt: 16 Islamic opposition members detained
- Rowbury, Baddeley win 5th Avenue Mile
- Uruguay, Germany, Ghana, Cameroon win at U20s
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Barcelona and Madrid win in La Liga
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- NY congresswoman's husband dies in Himalayas
- Portuguese Football Results
- US, allies will demand 'unfettered access'
- Official: Iran not helping Venezuela find uranium
- Porto beats Sporting 1-0 in Portugal
- Poonsawat wins WBA super-bantamweight title
- US, partners will demand 'unfettered access'
- UN urged to move on hunger
- Iraq's president: Iran sanctions won't work
- Highest wicket-takers in one-day cricket
- Scorers of most runs in one-day cricket
- US mourners remember Yale student's fun spirit
- Scholars study Springsteen during weekend event
- Hanson hurls Braves over Nationals 11-5
- Honduran businessmen at center of coup dispute
- Clinton discusses fight against drugs with Mexico
- UN urges Asian nations to get tougher on Myanmar
- Sabathia wins 19th as Yanks beat Red Sox 3-0
- 3 Gitmo prisoners transferred to Ireland, Yemen
- Pernice leads in Champions Tour debut
- Ethiopia: Somalia looks like a lost cause
- Sunday, October 4
- Colombian pilots get stiff sentences for bombing
- Clergy abuse settlements can lead to new suffering
- Young Chinese opt for Red Guard look in weddings
- Arabs and Israelis tell clashing tales of the land
- Gadhafi, Chavez promote Africa-South America ties
- Analysis: Seniors' fears key to US health debate
- NY congresswoman's husband dies on mountain climb
- US forces move into central Afghan city
- After Chechnya, many fear new Caucasus war looming
- A look at Russia's violence-wracked North Caucasus
- Venezuela to sell $3B in dollar-denominated bonds
- Gay rights measures on the ballot in 3 US states
- Film tells story of America's famous whistleblower
- Crew of 3 killed in medical helicopter crash in US
- Ecuador pres: National labs to ignore drug patents
- Some US lawmakers pull double duty as soldiers
- Some US lawmakers pull double duty as soldiers
- Conservative Lutherans organize after vote on gays
- UN urges Asian nations to get tougher on Myanmar
- Keillor hosts 1st 'Prairie Home' since stroke
- Obama addresses Congressional Black Caucus dinner
- Obama addresses Congressional Black Caucus dinner
- Colombian pilots get 31 yrs in prison for bombing
- Ochoa, Gustafson share CVS Challenge lead
- No. 11 Virginia Tech crush No. 9 Miami 31-7
- Obama addresses Black Caucus on health care
- President praises police during terror briefing
- Climate talks resume in Bangkok with deal in doubt
- Fever top Shock, reach first WNBA finals
- Actress Tawny Kitaen arrested in US for DUI
- Actress Tawny Kitaen arrested in Calif. for DUI
- Obama praises police during terror briefing
- Major League Soccer Results
- Obama praises NYPD during terror briefing
- Columbus extend MLS-record home unbeaten run to 24
- South American nations agree to start $20B bank
- Philippine storm leaves 72 dead and missing
- Lead poisons 121 children in eastern China
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Storm advances to 4th straight grand final
- Authorities: Gas caused Beijing restaurant blast
- Philippine storm leaves 72 dead and missing
- Peanuts and a president celebrated in US town
- Ex-eBay CEO's voting record questioned at GOP meet
- Klitschko stops Arreola in heavyweight tilt
- Klitschko stops Arreola after 10th round
- Women's National Basketball Association
- Women's National Basketball Association
- Crashed helicopter ran into poor weather in SC
- Feds: Zazi trips, shopping led to NY terror threat
- Calif. mourners remember Yale student's fun spirit
- Memorial service held for slain Texas teacher
- Murder-suicide confirmed in Md. family's deaths
- Fiji stung by exclusion from new UN peacekeeping
- Germans vote amid economic issues, Islamic threats
- China launches probe into imports of US chicken
- Boston's black history being unburied at cemetery
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- Blast aimed at Afghan powerbroker hits near school
- China says industrial profits fell 10.6 percent
- Cardinals clinch NL Central with win over Rockies
- Diaz returns from layoff to edge Chavez
- Blast aimed at Afghan powerbroker kills 4 in west
- Glenn Beck gets ceremonial key to hometown city
- Southern Calif. wildfires continue to smolder
- Japan minister says JAL won't be liquidated
- Pakistan blasts show Taliban's ability to strike
- Facts and figures on Germany
- Iran test fires short-range missiles
- Key issues in Germany's election
- Thousands turn out for Czech papal Mass
- Israeli police, protesters clash at holy site
- Australian Rules football result
- Australian rugby league results
- Venezuela exploring uranium deposits with Russia
- Philippine storm leaves 75 dead and missing
- Light plane crashes at SKorea fair, killing pilot
- Late goal gives Brisbane 1-0 win over Sydney FC
- Indonesian holiday traffic kills almost 600
- Sri Lanka wins toss, sends NZ to bat
- A look at Germany's voting system
- Thousands turn out for Czech papal Mass
- KMT chair vows party will engage in soul searching following defeat
- Portugal seeks way out recession in elections
- Iran test fires short-range missiles
- Korea Open Results
- Village violence kills 5 on Indonesian island
- Malik and Yousuf silence pundits
- President presides over opening of national Hakka convention
- US says climate bill might not pass in time
- Date Krumm becomes oldest winner since King
- Calif. GOP looks to 2010 races for gov., US Senate
- Portugal seeks way out recession in elections
- Sri Lanka wounds 2 trying to flee refugee camp
- Afghan Cabinet minister escapes bombing; 4 dead
- Don't exclude God, pope tells thousands of Czechs
- Toray Pan Pacific Results
- Iran test-fires short-range missiles
- 3 French soldiers killed in Afghan storm
- Sri Lanka wounds 2 trying to flee refugee camp
- Tapes of Oklahoma City bombing aftermath released
- 6 foreign troops killed in Afghanistan
- Festival says director Polanski in Swiss custody
- Kuwait's Investment Dar buys time with lenders
- Security tight on anniversary of Myanmar crackdown
- Safarova defeats Ivanovic at Toray Pan Pacific
- Asashoryu wins 24th title at Autumn sumo
- Early McCartney musings discovered in Liverpool
- British soldier killed in Afghanistan
- Agriculture purchasing mission visits Indiana
- Papandreou vows crackdown on Greek corruption
- Male brown bear kills female bear at German zoo
- Chechen village chief, son shot, killed
- Tashkent Open Results
- Peer beats Amanmuradova in Tashkent final
- Heidfeld to start from pits in Singapore
- Philippine storm leaves 106 dead and missing
- Swedish police detain person over chopper heist
- Iraq police don't want escaped prisoners moved
- Russian rep praises Taiwan's pragmatic diplomacy
- Muslims celebrate end of Ramadan in Taipei
- Japan's Maruyama wins Asia Pacific Open
- Champions Trophy: New Zealand-Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Philippine storm leaves 106 dead and missing
- Festival says director Polanski in Swiss custody
- New Zealand scores 315-7 vs. Sri Lanka
- Notts County denies Eriksson to be manager
- England wins toss and bats against South Africa
- BCR Open Romania Results
- Official: NKorea seeks reward for family reunions
- Activists protest exclusion of women as Confucius ritual officials
- 2 Uzbeks from Guantanamo prison arrive in Ireland
- Teams seek changes to provisional 2010 F1 calendar
- Montanes wins final in Romania
- Germans vote amid economic worries, terror threats
- Jordan contacts US over Dallas plot
- Swiss detain Polanski on US arrest request
- Guide to top Taipei beef noodle restaurants unveiled
- French minister 'dumbfounded' by Polanski arrest
- Ajax beats ADO The Hague 3-0 in Dutch league
- British team wins Vivendi Trophy
- China says resolving ethnic issues will be arduous
- Swedish police detain suspects over chopper heist
- Gates: Closing Gitmo more complicated than thought
- US diplomat to press for NKorea talks
- UK's governing Labour Party meets for key rally
- Bill Clinton speaks of vast, right-wing conspiracy
- Bill Clinton: No thoughts of public office return
- Shimizu 1 point back of Kashima in J-League
- Gates: Secret nuke site puts Iran in `bad spot'
- Swiss arrest Polanski on US request in sex case
- Gates: Mistake to set Afghan withdrawal timelines
- EU defense ministers meet amid high Iran tension
- Tight security at Julia Roberts film set in India
- Honduras sets 10-day deadline on embassy standoff
- Chinese tourists to flock to Taiwan during their National Day break
- Women's World Open Squash Results
- Women's World Open Squash Champions
- Buddhists: Police, mob force monks from monastery
- Saudi eyes 50 percent stake in Liverpool club
- 2 Uzbeks from Guantanamo prison arrive in Ireland
- Lewis Hamilton wins Singapore GP
- Swine flu shot: Intense tracking for side effects
- Benzema admits he is struggling with France
- Geneva citizens OK expansion of WTO's headquarters
- Gates shows no signs of leaving Pentagon
- AP Sportlight
- Early retirements strain Social Security system
- Vivendi Trophy Results
- Arrest made in Iraqi martial arts team murders
- WTA Tour-Oldest Singles Champions
- McLaren's Hamilton wins Singapore GP
- Honduras sets 10-day deadline on embassy standoff
- Britain and Ireland wins Vivendi Trophy
- Dolce&Gabbana re-embrace lingerie look
- Singapore Grand Prix Results
- Juventus miss chance to return to top
- Gadhafi eyes defense alliance for Africa, SouthAm
- Freiburg beats Moenchengladbach in Bundesliga
- Clinton: Hard for Iran to make peaceful nuke claim
- Cadel Evans wins men's race at road worlds
- Open de Moselle Results
- New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka Result
- Turkey, Armenia to sign deal for ties
- USVI officer, 2nd suspect guilty in Xmas shootings
- Monfils beats Kohlschreiber to win Open de Moselle
- South African man marries 4 women at same time
- PR police: Man kills woman, shoots son, 5, in head
- Sudan ruling party boycotts political conference
- McLaren's Hamilton wins Singapore GP
- 'Meatballs' sticks to movie menu top with $24.6M
- Road Cycling World Championships Results
- Manila submerged under a sea of muddy water
- Egypt detains 16 in latest roundup: group
- KMT vows to soul-search after embarrassing defeat
- Intensity of swine flu outbreak may be on downswing
- HOBY Camp offers a new perspective on life
- President presides over opening of national Hakka convention
- Taiwan agriculture purchasing mission visits Indiana
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi party calls for freedom
- Venezuela exploring uranium deposits with Russia
- Iran tests short-range missiles
- Afghanistan's minister escapes fatal bombing
- Sri Lanka wounds two fleeing refugees
- U.S. says climate bill might not pass before December
- China says it is cutting energy use, but still lags behind target
- Palau urges respect for shark haven
- Russia: Iran's enigmatic ally and key crisis player
- Penghu, Yunlin voters teach Taiwan a lesson
- 'City of Life and Death' wins San Sebastian film award
- Jackson fans camp out for tickets to pop star's film
- India's new galleries look to beat the recession blues
- How the church helped topple the Berlin Wall
- Marcos allies prosper in Philippines long after his death
- U.S. Forces try a new strategy in Afghanistan
- Arabs and Israelis tell clashing tales of the land
- Spain looks to higher taxes to rein in deficit
- Bharti-MTN talks could go into overtime: analysts
- China launches probe into imports of U.S. chicken
- South American nations agree to start US$20 billion bank
- Australia embarks on great broadband adventure
- Emerging nations big winners at re-born G-20 summit
- China says industrial profits fell 10.6 percent
- South Korean top mining firm seeking Bolivia's lithium: report
- Taiwan Power Company offers you power cost saving plan
- Trend Micro Internet Security offers easy-to-use protection
- Orthodox Shaan'Xi noodles available at Sheraton's Guest House restaurant
- Samsung unveils Corby family to reach its youth audience
- Taipei Garden Hotel presents specials
- Ford's new Figo targeting India market and export sales
- Aussie navy thwarts pirate attack
- Carnival Corp. rises on earnings forecast
- Six cruiseship firms sue trying to overturn tax
- NYK raises container rates after cutting service routes
- IMO marks Maritime Day with stress on climate change
- AADA to increase freight rate
- Benitez wants more from hat-trick hero Fernando Torres
- Five from five for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Ibrahimovic
- Sensational Sampdoria down Inter Milan to go top
- Basque rider Sicard makes history for France
- Ecclestone hits back in Briatore row
- Ochoa seizes share of LPGA lead with Gustafson
- Kimiko Date-Krumm oldest WTA winner since Billie Jean King
- Sabathia wins 19th as Yanks beat Red Sox 3-0
- 'Magic' Johnson reverses roles to rescue Australia
- Khloe Kardashian, Lakers' Lamar Odom get married
- KMT candidate withdraws bid for Yunlin magistracy
- Ma Ying-jeou Sets Precedent in Ceremonies Honoring Confucius
- German official sorry for insulting gay leader
- Brazil beats Costa Rica 5-0 at U20 World Cup
- Road Cycling World Championships Medalists
- Lyric Opera opens season with glowing "Tosca"
- Cadel Evans wins men's race at road worlds
- Iran's Rev. Guard buys stake in Iran telecom
- Exit polls: Merkel on track in German election
- US beats Cuba 10-5 to win baseball World Cup
- Fendi makes the old fashioned new
- 4 French soldiers killed in Afghan storm, accident
- Exit polls: Merkel riding high in German election
- England reaches 323-8 against South Africa
- Israel shuts down for Day of Atonement amid fears
- Sutil fined for Heidfeld crash at Singapore GP
- Renault gets F1 podium after week of crisis
- New Zealand beats Sri Lanka by 38 runs
- Champions Trophy: South Africa-England Scoreboard
- Italy Superbike GP Results
- Merkel's rival admits 'bitter defeat' in vote
- US beats Cuba 10-5 to win baseball World Cup
- Suspect arrested in Iraqi taekwondo team murders
- Haga and Fabrizio take Superbike wins
- Volunteers key to success of Thai vaccine trials
- English Football Results
- Study says China quake a once in 4,000 years event
- Polls; Merkel on track to win 2nd term in Germany
- Berlusconi calls Obama 'tanned' again
- Sunderland beats Wolves 5-2 in Premier League
- Merkel claims victory in German election
- German Football Results
- Marni's easygoing style
- 'Saturday Night Live' starts season with expletive
- Le Mans beats Lens in the French league
- German Football Summaries
- 'Meatballs' sticks to movie menu top with $24.6M
- Top Afghan official threatens to quit after attack
- Pope urges Europe to remember Christian heritage
- Ibisevic scores 3 for Hoffenheim
- Mallorca beats Valladolid 3-0 in Spain
- English Scoring Leaders
- Militants gun down Chechen village chief, son
- Risky business: States tax the rich at their peril
- Berlusconi calls Obama 'tanned' again
- Conservative Merkel captures 2nd term in Germany
- William Safire, speechwriter and columnist, dies
- Thousands gather in Madrid to back Olympic bid
- William Safire, speechwriter and columnist, dies
- Exit poll: Socialists win Portugal elections
- Norwegian Football Results
- Copenhagen wins 2-1 and moves to third
- Letters from woman charged in Smart case shared
- Exit poll: Socialists win Portugal elections
- Saudi eyes half Liverpool, but only 25pc for sale
- Guyana pushes foster-care program for orphans
- Thomas Edison's lab to reopen after overhaul
- US candidate raffles off AK-47 at campaign rally
- Brazil off to 5-0 start at U20 World Cup
- UAE stuns South Africa 2-2 at U20 World Cup
- Woman charged in Smart case expects life in prison
- Germany's Social Democrats hit historic low
- Saudi eyes half Liverpool, but only 25pc for sale
- Attorney: US bombing tapes appear edited
- South Africa vs. England Result
- Minnesota stuns San Francisco 27-24
- Gap Inc. co-founder Donald Fisher dies
- Report: Valero arrested on dom. violence charges
- William Safire, speechwriter, columnist, dies
- Conservative Merkel captures 2nd term in Germany
- Panathinaikos beats AEK 1-0 in Greek League
- Report: Stanford to be released soon from hospital
- Chavez makes diplomatic inroads in Africa
- Villarreal loses 1-0 at Deportivo in Spain
- Gap Inc. co-founder Donald Fisher dies
- Bordeaux back on top in French league
- England defeats South Africa by 22 runs
- USVI to build $16M center, rely on property taxes
- Socialists re-elected to lead Portugal's elections
- Socialists retain power in Portugal elections
- Poland, France to request clemency for Polanski
- Baggage fees join your overseas flights
- Portuguese PM wins despite chafing reforms
- Caribbean news briefs
- Ronaldo scores first goal since breaking hand
- Brazilian Football Results
- Mungara wins Toronto Waterfront Marathon
- Pakistan, India at impasse in top diplomats' talks
- William Safire, speechwriter, NYT columnist, dies
- Honduras expels OAS workers, ultimatum for Brazil
- Polanski lives through dazzling highs, dire lows
- Polanski arrested in Zurich after 31-year exile
- Brazilian leader asks for LatAM, African support
- Polanski's arrest could be his path to freedom
- Lengthy, high-concept 'Othello' falters off-B'way
- Monday, Oct. 5
- Wal-Mart best symbolizes America, a new poll finds
- Richest village in China a capitalist commune
- What's true cost of a Starbucks latte, author asks
- Here come the brides: Polygamy club woos Malaysia
- Wallabies name 10 uncapped players in squad
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Report: Kraft could make hostile bid for Cadbury
- US reviewing humpback whale endangered status
- Results from the Mexican soccer
- Royal Navy announces major cocaine seizure
- Under pressure for nukes, Iran test fires missiles
- Ben & Jerry's, GE work on greener freezers for US
- Toluca beats Cruz Azul, moves to No. 1 in Apertura
- Phil wins Tour Championship, Tiger the FedEx Cup
- Dollar falls below 89 yen to eight-month low
- Gustafson captures first LPGA win in 6 years
- Willis wins Texas event to secure PGA Tour card
- China-Japan-SKorea to discuss NKorea, wider ties
- Pernice wins in Champions Tour debut
- After five decades away, going home to Zimbabwe
- Socialists keep power in Portugal but less popular
- Out of fields, into class for migrant kids
- Sugar makes Dr Pepper special from Dublin, Texas
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Hampden-Sydney's superstar prez makes splash
- Stricker's run at $10 million ruined by a mud ball
- Dollar falls below 89 yen to eight-month low
- Johnson wins Chase race at Dover
- Beijing sells 1st yuan bonds in Hong Kong
- Germany's Merkel wins 2nd term, new coalition
- Philippine storm leaves 86 dead, 32 missing
- Australia intercepts 2 more asylum seeker boats
- Yankees clinch AL East, home field thru postseason
- Argentine Results
- Germany's Merkel wins 2nd term, new coalition
- Thorpe drops defamation suit against French paper
- River Plate held 2-2 by Gimnasia
- Foreign exchange rates
- Honduran coup leaders clamp down on civil rights
- Demichelis added to Argentine squad for qualifiers
- Gates: Mistake to set Afghan withdrawal timelines
- Rockies beat Cards 4-3 on diving catch by Barmes
- Study: Fewer terrorism suspects going to trial
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- NKorean media says Chinese premier to visit NKorea
- PM to attend IOC vote in Copenhagen
- Hong Kong financial secretary suffers heart attack
- President sets precedent at Confucius ceremony
- Japan stocks tumble as yen surges versus dollar
- Another Favre finish: Vikes rally past 49ers 27-24
- Japan PM to attend IOC vote in Copenhagen
- Bangladesh arrests 5 suspected militants in SE
- Honduras limits key freedoms to block rebellion
- Cleveland throws party to welcome Shaq
- SUNDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- 2 Britons, 1 Frenchman died in Halong Bay accident
- Taiwan grants Vatican passport holders visa-free privilege
- Yen jumps to 9-month high after Fujii comments
- Big German vote winner is Merkel's pro-market ally
- Clinton: Hard for Iran to make peaceful nuke claim
- Divided Korean families bid farewell to each other
- People playing the odds on health care over costs
- Pay dirt: Digging, clues revealed Iranian site
- After decades away, returning to Zimbabwe home
- Asian stocks fall on weak US data, strong yen
- Needing a win, Barcelona hits injury problems
- More than half million kids get bad drug reactions
- Baggage fees tagged on to overseas flights
- Airline baggage fees on international flights
- Oil falls below $66 ahead of US economic reports
- Northern Afghan violence undercuts US supply route
- Sinochem offers $2.4 bln for Australia's Nufarm
- Safina ousted by unseeded Chang in Japan
- Police: Suicide attack kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- Report: PCB to bid for T20 World Cup
- Slump in Japan's global auto production eases
- Leaders warn time running out for climate deal
- Police: Suicide attack kills 4 in NW Pakistan
- NKorean media says Chinese premier to visit NKorea
- Safina ousted by unseeded Chang in Japan
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Mob, police force nuns to leave Vietnam monastery
- Iran conducts second round of missile tests
- Pope wrapping up Czech trip with Mass near Prague
- Iran conducts third round of missile tests
- Germany's Merkel preparing for new government
- Key suspect in court over Rwanda church massacre
- Philippine storm death toll reaches 100
- Gadhafi strengthens relationship with Chavez
- Somali Islamists, govt clash in key central town
- Solvay sells pharma division to Abbott for $7.6B
- Facing extradition, Polanski gets Swiss lawyer
- Honduras restricts liberties to prevent rebellion
- Japan's former ruling party picks new leader
- Beijing selling 1st yuan bonds in Hong Kong
- Indian experts exhume Kashmir rape victims' bodies
- Japan stocks tumble as yen surges versus dollar
- Cambodian reports first swine flu-related death
- World stocks fall on US data; yen surge hits Japan
- Pope wrapping up Czech trip with Mass near Prague
- Death toll from Philippine storm reaches 100
- Toray Pan Pacific Results
- Proglio to become EdF's new chief executive
- International research team cracks potato genome
- Terror charges dropped against Zimbabwe activist
- Iran conducts third round of missile tests
- Unemployment level to drop: new economic policy planner
- SKorea's parliament OKs prime minister nominee
- Chinese shares extend slide ahead of holiday
- Southeast Asian basketball league set for launch
- Andrzej Wajda, Polish filmmakers defend Polanski
- Latinos bank on bilingual US census form
- Civilians flee Taliban stronghold in NW Pakistan
- French FM appeals to Hillary Clinton on Polanski
- Terror charges dropped against Zimbabwe activist
- Pope wraps up Czech trip with Mass near Prague
- Malaysia plans to further open up services sector
- World stocks fall on US outlook, Asia hurt by yen
- Rights group: Russia ignores European court
- Share prices close lower on local bourse
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Safina, Kuznetsova ousted in Japan
- Al-Qaida No. 2 eulogizes Taliban leader
- Swiss justice official: bail for Polanski possible
- Rocket readied at Kazakh steppe for ISS mission
- No reservations needed for H1N1 inoculations: CDC
- 4th N-power plant's commercial operations deferred to 2011
- Somali group executes 2 men accused of espionage
- Kiev scraps plan to build Babi Yar hotel
- Yen jumps to 9-month high amid Fujii comments
- France, Poland want Polanski released on bail
- Official: Taiwan to push US for F-16 jet deal
- ATP Rankings
- Euro lower against dollar
- WTA Tour Rankings
- Spanish leader defends tax hikes
- Johnson & Johnson buys 18 percent stake in Crucell
- Britain's top general: More troops in Afghanistan
- EU to set volume limits on MP3 players
- Barcelona hosts leader Kiev in Champions League
- Poll shows UK's Conservatives with wide poll lead
- Three arrested for making drugs in flood-affected area
- Munich police: detain 2 with extremist connections
- Pope wraps up Czech trip with Mass near Prague
- Arsenal reports record profits of 35.2M pounds
- FA charges West Ham, Millwall over fan violence
- Shootout between Iran security and Kurds kills 6
- WORLD at 1000GMT
- Swedish court says 6 arrested in chopper heist
- Fiorentina wary of high-scoring Liverpool
- Solvay sells pharma operations to Abbott for $6.6B
- Oil falls below $66 ahead of US economic reports
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi seeks to meet Western diplomats
- Homeless US sex offenders set up camp in forest
- Romania interior minister fired over fraud comment
- China confirms Premier Wen to visit North Korea
- Filipino actor saves real-life damsel in distress
- Afghan gov't: Insurgents kill 12 civilians
- Jailed Russian tycoon says state hiding evidence
- Solana: Iran must resolve nuclear issue with UN
- Stock futures rebound after market's bad week
- English, Welsh house prices fall a bit in August
- Bomb on bus in southern Iraq kills 6
- Sevilla visits Rangers chasing 6th straight win
- Kuwait: BP interested in China refinery
- Philippine storm toll rises to 140 dead
- Merkel vows quick deal on German coalition
- Obama will go to Denmark to pitch for Olympics
- Xerox to buy Affiliated Computer for $5.75B
- Kiev scraps plan to build Babi Yar hotel
- Johnson & Johnson buys 18 percent stake in Crucell
- Iran tests longest-range missiles
- FTSE 100 up 10.89 points at 5,090.16
- NKorea's new constitution mentions human rights
- UK plans to scrap automatic bonuses for bankers
- Romania interior minister fired over fraud comment
- Wiretapping reduced: National Security Bureau