英文新聞列表 English News List
- Springboks beat Australia 32-25
- South Africa beats Australia 32-25
- 2nd black box recovered from Comoros plane crash
- Visit by China Mobile chief spurs interest among 3G suppliers
- League Cup Draw List
- Sri Lanka eyes victory in the 2nd NZ test
- Man United opens League Cup defense against Wovles
- Rowing World Championship Results
- Darfur peacekeepers say 2 civilians kidnapped
- Taiwan WorldSkills team departs for Canada
- O'Hara moves up leaderboard at Johnnie Walker
- Drysdale wins 4th single sculls title at worlds
- British prime minister visits Afghanistan
- India loses communication with lunar satellite
- Darfur peacekeepers say 2 civilians kidnapped
- Karzai increases lead to 46 pct in Afghan election
- US police lure fugitives with stimulus checks
- Fisichella takes pole position for Belgian GP
- Japan's ruling heads to elections as underdog
- Jordan's Islamic opposition praises Hamas visit
- A look rival political leaders in Japan election
- A glance at Japan's parliamentary elections
- English Football Results
- Fisichella takes pole position for Belgian GP
- Chelsea beats Burnley 3-0 in Premier League
- AP Sportlight
- Karzai increases lead to 46 pct in Afghan election
- 4 SKoreans return home after month held in North
- Pakistan destroys suicide bomber training camp
- Murdoch son: BBC threatens independent journalism
- Foster parents arrested in disappearance of boy
- Spike Lee throws Jackson birthday bash in Brooklyn
- Jimena now a hurricane in the Pacific Ocean
- Obama honors Sen. Kennedy at funeral Mass
- UC Berkeley police efforts led to kidnap arrest
- Shevchenko to rejoin Dynamo Kiev
- Foster parents arrested in disappearance of US boy
- U.N. praises Taiwan's post-disaster operations
- Coroner ends speculation, declares Michael Jackson's death homicide
- North frees four South Korean fishermen
- President confident A(H1N1) outbreak will be controlled
- Taipei aims to impress with 2010 Taipei International Flora Expo
- Prefab houses
- U.S. shuttle Discovery lifts off
- August deadliest month for U.S. forces in Afghanistan
- California firefighters wage fierce battles against raging wildfires
- Five dead after ferry sinks
- Mexico swine flu
- Nine killed, 36 wounded in Iraq attacks
- Many missed chances to catch kidnapping suspect Garrido
- Let people decide Honduras' future, sooner not later
- Bank of America told to stop hiding behind lawyers
- Internet technologies re-inventing music business: Bandwidth
- China comes to London Canary Wharf company's rescue: owner
- Brazil to announce new rules for oil fields bonanza: official
- Qatar takes stake in Volkswagen
- Standard for HDTV
- Trademark wars: U.S. goods carry famous Cuba brands
- A record of blood and tears struggle for freedom
- Taiwan Minpao editor was an intellectual heavyweight
- Taiwan Minpao 1925 content: The Comedy of Ducks
- Chiang was a respected man of the people
- Sculpture city in 'isunderestimated' Michigan
- Hoarding Collyer brothers meet '60s flower power
- Human smuggling ring and the American dream
- Road gets rougher for wanna-be marathoner
- Mosquitoes are picky about who they eat
- Messi lights up SuperCup gloom
- Villarreal face Italy's Lazio in Europa League
- Simpson surges into the lead at Barclays
- Bader leads Safeway Classic
- Lawrie opens two-shot lead
- Wozniacki, Vesnina move indoors for victories
- Cano hits winner as Yankees down White Sox; Tigers roar past Rays
- Robben signs with Bayern
- Wenger fury over UEFA's Eduardo 'itch hunt'
- English Scoring Leaders
- Dalai Lama cancels Taiwan news conference amid concern over China response
- Taipei to decide Tuesday what to do about Neihu-Muzha MRT lines
- Taiwan wants no politics during Dalai Lama's visit
- Hospitalized A (H1N1) cases rise to 75 on eve of new Taiwan school year
- Dalai Lama's international news conference may be canceled: official
- Dalai Lama distances himself from politics before trip to Taiwan
- DPJ set for absolute majority: Japan exit polls
- Scottish Football Results
- Leverkusen stays at the top of Bundesliga
- Iraqi who threw shoes at Bush to be released early
- Pakistan destroys suicide bomber training camp
- Rangers beats Hamilton 4-1 in Scottish league
- Hedblom shoots 68 to take lead at Johnnie Walker
- Ted Kennedy Jr. lovingly memoralizes dad at Mass
- Despite rain, Kennedy mourners flock to church
- 50 Cent cancels New York City street fair
- VP Biden to attend Little League World Series
- Chelsea beats Burnley 3-0 in Premier League
- British soldier killed in Afghanistan
- Karzai widens lead in Afghan election race
- Obama: Kennedy was 'soul of the Democratic Party'
- Text of Obama's eulogy at Kennedy's funeral Mass
- AIK wins at Trelleborg to move to top in Sweden
- A look at rival leaders in Japan election
- Calif. firefighters wage fierce wildfire battles
- Bomber who attacked Saudi prince came from Yemen
- Brazil court denies appeal by TV crime-show host
- 'The greatest' _ Kennedy honored at funeral Mass
- Top cop: Kennedy memorial largest security event
- Patrick Kennedy cherishes his caring, soothing dad
- Bolt arrives in Spain to watch Real-Deportivo game
- US faces smaller, smarter enemy in Afghanistan
- Bacardi rum giant cancels fair amid economic woes
- Mechanic in coma following GP2 accident
- Bomber who attacked Saudi prince came from Yemen
- Obama returns to vacation after Kennedy funeral
- Belgian GP qualifying boosts uncertain 2010 teams
- Italian Football Results
- Diaby's own goal gifts United 2-1 win over Arsenal
- Starting line-up for Belgian F1 GP
- Italian Football Summaries
- Report: AIG plane exec may bid for business
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Querrey moves into Pilot Pen final
- Report: AIG plane exec may bid for assets
- Latest abduction invokes saga of Elizabeth Smart
- Man Utd beats Arsenal 2-1 thanks to Diaby own goal
- English Football Summaries
- Canadian police search for murder case break
- Hardline prosecutor in Iran opposition trial fired
- Robben scores 2 in Bayern debut
- Cancellara wins Vuelta's first stage
- Murray in better shape than a year ago at US Open
- Terri Schiavo's father dies in Florida at 71
- Clijsters hopes to play 'couple more years'
- Ted, Patrick Kennedy praise their dad's strength
- Up to 1,000 rally in NYC for health care bill
- Querrey, Verdasco move into Pilot Pen final
- Rays activate Iwamura from 60-day DL
- 17-year-old An reaches US Amateur final
- Pedrosa has fastest lap at Indy MotoGP practice
- French football results
- Greek Football Results
- Bombs kill at least 18 people in Iraq
- Se Ri Pak withdraws from Safeway Classic
- Juanes still pressing on for Cuba concert
- Aris, Iraklis draw 2-2 in Greek League
- Saint-Etienne clinches first win this season
- USVI police: Man killed in retaliatory shooting
- Justifiable homicide defense eyed in doc's murder
- Spain's Pedrosa takes MotoGP pole at Indianapolis
- Spokeswoman: 7 found dead at US mobile home
- Spanish Football Results
- Ronaldo scores as Madrid opens with win in Spain
- Police review cases for connections to kidnap case
- Hardline prosecutor in Iran opposition trial fired
- Terri Schiavo's father dies in Florida at 71
- Foster parents arrested in disappearance of CA boy
- Ecuador's leader threatens closure of TV network
- Ronaldo scores as Madrid opens with win in Spain
- 7 people found slain at US mobile home; 2 injured
- Bombs kill 18 in Iraq, mostly in remote villages
- Gallagher explains why he quit Oasis
- Capello to give pace a chance with Lennon
- 17-year-old An reaches US Amateur finals
- DJ AM in July: 'I'm blessed. I'm alive. I'm here.'
- Dodgers pitcher Kuroda fine in throwing session
- Yankees rout slumping White Sox 10-0
- Clijsters hopes to play 'couple more years'
- Danny weakens as Jimena becomes hurricane
- Jimena intensifies, now a Category 2 Pacific storm
- Dutch Football Results
- US soldier killed in Korea laid to rest
- Union: Talks with Goodyear progressing
- Inter dominate Milan derby 4-0
- AZ beat Willem II 2-1 to move atop Dutch league
- Danny wets East Coast; Pacific storm strengthens
- Lyon beats Nancy 3-1 in French League
- Police chief: 7 found slain at US mobile home
- England's Capello giving pace a chance with Lennon
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Murray in better shape than a year ago at US Open
- Wozniacki wins second consecutive Pilot Pen
- Shuttle steers closer to space station for hookup
- US Open: VWilliams, Roddick to play opening night
- Taiwan advances to LLWS title game
- Puerto Rico judge sets bail for alleged cop killer
- Brazen burglar grabs TV in double-steal
- DJ AM autopsy inconclusive; more tests planned
- Ronaldo scores as Madrid wins La Liga opener
- Polls open in Japanese parliamentary election
- Portuguese Football Results
- Spanish Football Summaries
- 2 bombs explode in Gaza compound, outside mosque
- Falcao leads Porto over Naval 3-1 in Portugal
- Kennedy hearse pauses at Capitol
- Huck takes WBO cruiserweight title
- Thousands attend Jackson birthday bash in New York
- Marino, Goydos share the Barclays lead
- Families bury dead from military massacre in Peru
- Hayden hopes to duplicate Indy success
- Caribbean news briefs
- Mandy Moore express grief over death of DJ AM
- U.S Open Qualifying Results
- 7 found slain at US mobile home, 2 badly hurt
- US Open Draw
- Ramirez homers, Dodgers beat Reds 11-4
- Sunday, September 6
- Kennedy carried to Arlington, laid beside brothers
- Tiger: `Ladies' tees most of the day'
- Former US Olympic medalist Laut fatally shot
- Gone 18 years, girl found but questions remain
- Smoking in the military: An old habit dies hard
- A look at smoking in the military
- Did Mexico beat it? Fans go for 'Thriller' record
- Taiwan, California advance to Little League final
- Obama health reform turns spotlight on Canada
- Canada health care _ a brief history
- Verdasco, Wozniacki win at Pilot Pen
- For Basque patriots, soccer team is a unique icon
- The Basque country at a glance
- Union says talks with are Goodyear progressing
- 70 years on, Poland's WWII wounds haven't healed
- Australia to apologize for state care of children
- California firefighters wage fierce wildfires
- Mexico arrests 2 for allegedly kidnapping American
- Goodyear, Steelworkers reach deal on contract
- Police expand kidnap probe to neighbor's house
- Venezuelan authorities arrest opposition leader
- Goodyear, Steelworkers reach deal on contract
- Grameen shows poorest of poor can be creditworthy
- McNulty, Roberts tied at 11 under at Boeing
- Storm's Jackson out indefinitely with back injury
- Nordqvist takes lead into final round at Safeway
- Excerpts of Kennedy letter to pope
- Hammon leads Silver Stars over Shock
- Calif. firefighters wage fierce wildfire battles
- Defense lawyer for Mexican drug kingpin killed
- ATP-WTA Pilot Pen Results
- California firefighters wage fierce wildfires
- Major League Soccer Results
- Excerpts of Kennedy letter to pope and response
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- DC United down Chicago 1-0 in MLS
- Noel Gallagher explains why he quit Oasis
- Kennedy laid to rest at Arlington, beside brothers
- 3 homes destroyed, more threatened by LA wildfire
- GM China, China's FAW launch joint venture
- Expertise of Taipei City rescue team on full display
- Rebel clashes along China-Myanmar border subside
- 3 homes destroyed, many more threatened by Ca fire
- Briscoe beats Dixon by a nose at Chicagoland
- Australia probes North Korean weapons shipment
- 7 found slain at Ga. mobile home, 2 badly hurt
- Dr. Drew blames pain medicine in death of DJ AM
- National League Leaders
- SC GOP vents anger over gov.'s extramarital affair
- Gabon to cast first votes after dictator's death
- Zhang Ziyi, John Woo honored at China film awards
- UN meeting: help nations adapt to global warming
- 3 German states hold elections
- American League Leaders
- Counterterrorism official killed in Afghanistan
- GM China, China's FAW launch joint venture
- Wounded CBS reporter flown to Germany
- Opposition seen surging in Japan vote
- IRL Peak Antifreeze and Motor Oil Indy 300 Results
- Major fraud allegations in Afghan vote top 550
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scores
- Malaysia's National Day soured by new racial woes
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Australian rugby league results
- Australian Rules football results
- Blast kills 3 police recruits in Pakistan's Swat
- Trademark wars: US goods carry famous Cuba brands
- Blast kills 12 police recruits in Pakistan's Swat
- Major fraud allegations in Afghan election top 550
- ASIA AT 0700 GMT, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2009
- New drug reduces risks for heart patients
- Study shows experimental drug cuts stroke risk
- New Zealand 302-7 on last day against Sri Lanka
- Souths upset the Dragons
- Viloria retains IBF lightflyweight title
- SoCal wildfire surges in size, threatens thousands
- Autopsies scheduled on 7 slain at Ga. mobile home
- Blast kills 14 police recruits in Pakistan's Swat
- Major fraud allegations in Afghan vote top 500
- DP World, Odebrecht buy majority of Brazil port
- Report: French get list of tax suspects from Swiss
- Autopsies scheduled on 7 slain at US mobile home
- President says he respects indigenous villagers' wish to relocate
- Major fraud allegations in Afghan vote top 550
- US wildfire surges in size, threatens thousands
- Iran's president defends Cabinet amid skepticism
- Bombs in Baghdad kill 1, wound 7
- Kidnapped girl etched in Tahoe community's heart
- Cameroon train crashes kill 11, injure hundreds
- Indian board terminates IPL contract with IMG
- Opposition Democrats tipped to win Japan election
- Kennedy remembered for his years in the Senate
- Jimena strengthens to Category 3 storm in Pacific
- Key dates in Japanese postwar politics
- Hong Kong actor Andy Lau announces his marriage
- Bombs in Baghdad kill 1 civilian, wound 7
- Military retains plan to procure 60 Blackhawk choppers
- Autopsies scheduled for 7 slain at Ga. mobile home
- World Vision, Red Cross to join forces in storm-recovery work
- Blackwater tapped foreigners on secret CIA program
- Nepal's vice president refuses to take oath again
- Sri Lanka beats NZ in 2nd test, sweeps series
- Al-Qaida claims responsibility for Saudi attack
- Reports: Arctic Sea crewmen home after questioning
- 3 Texas boaters missing for a week rescued at sea
- Tottenham midfielder Modric breaks right leg
- Regularly scheduled cross-strait flights to begin Monday
- Medvedev: blaming Soviets for WW2 a 'cynical lie'
- Reports: Terry agrees to 5-year Chelsea deal
- NHK: Exit polls show DPJ landslide
- Media: Opposition wins landslide in Japan election
- SKorea's president to replace some Cabinet members
- France has list of tax suspects in Switzerland
- Flintoff concerned that cricket career may be over
- Report: S. African army investigates kidnap plot
- Chygrynskiy arrives in Barcelona for medical
- ASIA AT 1200 GMT, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2009
- Kuwaiti oil official: OPEC cut unlikely
- Restorer finds hidden pig in 1600s Dutch work
- Report: UK considered oil deal in Lockerbie case
- Fighter jet crashes during Polish air show
- F1 leader Button crashes out of Belgian GP
- Pompey owner plans to strengthen team in January
- Turkish FM travels to Iraq, Syria to ease tensions
- Johannesburg gets public bus service
- Death toll rises to 19 in Indonesian ship sinking
- Top Japan ruling party officials to quit
- Rowing World Championship Results
- German, Polish bishops mark WWII anniversary
- Pakistan denies it altered US-made missiles
- Bomb wounds 2 soldiers near Philippine airport
- Medvedev: blaming Soviets for WWII a 'cynical lie'
- Myanmar rebels drop weapons, flee into China
- Modric out for 6 weeks after breaking leg
- Exercise works better than surgical procedure
- Hatoyama not likely to change US-Japan alliance
- Kerry: Compromise may be necessary but not yet
- Raikkonen wins F1's Belgian GP for 4th time
- Samaras header maintains Celtic's winning start
- Japan's Aso concedes defeat in election
- Report: S. African army investigates kidnap plot
- Russian man reportedly kills 3 neighbors, self
- Ruling party concedes defeat in Japan election
- US military: Number of Iraqi detainees below 9,000
- Despite pedigree, Hatoyama had long wait in wings
- Raikkonen wins F1's Belgian GP for 4th time
- Exercise beats angioplasty for some heart patients
- Former Israeli prime minister Olmert indicted
- Wenger to receive apology over sending off
- Cheney: Politics driving CIA interrogation probe
- Report: UK considered oil deal in Lockerbie case
- Blast kills 15 police recruits in Pakistan's Swat
- Will Muzha-Neihu MRT line be shut down during Deaflympics?
- Belarusian jet crashes during Polish air show
- Al-Qaida claims attack that injured Saudi prince
- Grant wins lightweight single sculls at worlds
- Kerry: Kennedy would compromise if necessary
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- English Football Results
- Japanese election upends long-ruling party
- Slain Russian activist's colleague despairs
- Adebayor scores again for Man City
- Myanmar says 26 forces, 8 rebels killed at border
- Former Israeli prime minister Olmert indicted
- Police arrest man who reported 7 dead in US home
- Twente holds Feyenoord 1-1 in Dutch league
- England vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Pakistan reality TV contestant drowns in challenge
- Jimena strengthens to Category 4 storm in Pacific
- 'Final Destination' arrives at No. 1 with $28.3M
- Dalai Lama in Taiwan to comfort storm victims
- Belarusian jet crashes at Polish air show, 2 dead
- Usain Bolt says he can run faster
- German Football Results
- Ikea defends new catalog typeface
- Obama drops in store as vacation winds down
- Australia sets England victory target of 146
- Dalai Lama arrives in Taiwan for religious visit
- Montgomerie withdraws from European Masters
- Taiwan police scuffle with Dalai Lama opponents
- Bremen wins in Berlin in Bundesliga
- Recari wins Finnair Masters
- Cleanup set for polluted Rhode Island neighborhood
- Hedblom shoots 67 to take title from Erlandsson
- Japan's opposition wins election in landslide
- Taiwan, California advance to Little League final
- Dalai Lama cancels news conference amid China concerns
- Eve of school year sees 1-year-old hospitalized for A(H1N1) swine flu
- Regularly scheduled direct cross-strait flights to begin
- Military retains plan to procure sixty U.S. Blackhawk helicopters
- Taipei City to decide fate of Neihu-Muzha lines tomorrow
- In Brief
- Kennedy laid to rest near his brothers
- U.S. police probe multiple deaths in trailer park
- Suicide attack in Pakistan kills 14 policemen: report
- IN Brief
- Ahmadinejad urges parliament to approve cabinet
- Residents evacuate as wildfires flare in drought-hit Australia
- Major fraud allegations in Afghan election top 550
- Australia to apologize for institutional child abuse
- Ma gags voices of Taiwan people
- Fans mark would-have-been birthday of 'King of Pop'
- 'Intimidated' Noel tells why he left Oasis
- John Woo honored at China film awards
- Obama health reform turns spotlight on Canada
- 70 years on, Poland's WWII wounds haven't healed
- Smoking in the military: an old habit dies hard
- GM China, China's FAW launch joint venture
- GM wants Russians barred from Opel takeover: report
- Social ills and underfunding plague Ukraine's fields of dreams
- Giant oilfield in Indian desert state comes on stream
- LNG boom to make Australia 'Middle East of gas': analysts
- Russia, Saudi Arabia set to finalize giant arms deal
- Goodyear, Steelworkers reach deal
- Sales of Samsung's Star' surpass five million units
- 'New Taiwan' at 60 at NMH exhibit
- Hotel Royal Hsinchu chefs win
acclaims at culinary contests
- Sunworld Dynasty Hotel Taipei shows Yingge ceramic works
- ADB to launch solution for TIVU SAT in Italy
- Macau to host Wine & Gourmet Asia in October
- GARD donates fund to typhoon relief
- "K" Line Group announces 2009 environmental report
- AADA, TFA raise bunker surcharge
- Sweden warns of Baltic piracy after the 'Arctic Sea' hijacking
- Hutchison Port profit plunges
- Verdasco wins New Haven men's title
- New York Yankees rout slumping White Sox 10-0
- Federer, Williams among U.S. Open first-day matches
- Goydos, Marino share lead at The Barclays
- Nordqvist takes lead at Safeway Classic
- Peter Hedblom defies tricky greens to lead at Gleneagles
- Ronaldo bags debut goal as Real triumph
- Fergie expect United to dominate title rivals
- Inter hand four-goal mauling to Milan
- Pakistan: Border blast sets NATO fuel trucks afire
- Bahrain records 1st swine flu fatality
- Colombian president has the swine flu
- Dalai Lama arrives in Taiwan
- Dalai Lama encourages democracy, closer ties with China on religious visit
- Japan opposition takes on economy after victory
- MND to buy 60 Blackhawk helicopters
- MAC to smooth things over with China after Dalai Lama visit
- Taiwan schools reopen amid confusion over A (H1N1)
- Former Taiwan Health Minister loses election pre-campaign
- Taipei Neihu-Muzha MRT Line in trouble again despite weekend of repairs
- China punishes Taiwan over Dalai Lama visit
- Dalai Lama visits storm-affected areas in southern Taiwan
- Bolt to run 200 meters at World Athletics Final
- Kezman set to join Zenit St. Petersburg on loan
- Dalai Lama says Taiwan visit is not political
- Berlusconi allies work to patch up church ties
- Merkel's party seen losing ground in German votes
- Adebayor maintains Man City's winning start
- Ikea defends its new catalog typeface
- Swiss nominate British jurist for Gadhafi tribunal
- AP Sportlight
- Cheney says politics behind CIA probe at Justice
- De Angelis fastest in practice before Indy GP
- Wildfire near LA heads north, threatens thousands
- Slain Russian activist's colleague despairs
- 4 Turkish soldiers killed in Kurdish rebel attack
- Democrats: Honor Kennedy through civil debate
- Cheney: Differences with Bush no big deal
- Ferrari to decide on Massa substitute by Wednesday
- Major fraud allegations double in Afghan election
- Federal grants awarded for Native Hawaiians
- Hawaii mayors promote tourism in L.A.
- Former first daughter a TV correspondent
- Merkel's party loses ground in 2 German votes
- Hannover confirms Bergmann as coach
- Police search neighbors' back yard in kidnap case
- FIA investigating F1 crash
- England-Australia T20 match abandoned due to rain
- Wildfire near LA heads north, threatens thousands
- PSG outpaces Lille in French League
- German Football Summaries
- Brazil set to unveil unpopular oil-exploration law
- Coutadeur to join Monaco
- Cheney says he and Bush disagreed at times
- No rush for same-sex weddings in Vermont
- Soldado hat-trick: Getafe 4-1 against Santander
- Hamburg, Bremen win in Bundesliga
- Bundesliga Leading Scorers
- Gabon casts first votes after dictator's death
- Johannesburg gets public bus service
- USS Missouri to get Pearl Harbor shipyard makeover
- Everton closes in on Dutch defender Heitinga
- NY nuke reactor back online after shutdown
- 'Final Destination' arrives at No. 1 with $28.3M
- Merkel's party loses ground in German votes
- Diego brace gives Juventus win at Roma
- 10-year-old boy accused of murdering father
- Gerald Ciolek wins Vuelta's second stage
- Iraq: suspected bomber recently released by US
- Danish Football Results
- Nadal back to pre-injury practice routine
- Justice Dept. again fielding charges of politics
- Former Israeli Prime Minister Olmert indicted
- Analysis: Democrats tasked with delivering change
- Blast kills 16 Pakistan cadets; NATO trucks bombed
- Spooked horse takes family on wild carriage ride
- Italian premier in Libya despite Lockerbie outcry
- Ikea defends its new catalog typeface
- Kidnapped girl's story gives hope to some parents
- Bush daughter Jenna Hager becomes NBC reporter
- Gov. Schwarzenegger visits California wildfire
- Valencia beats Sevilla 2-0
- Hodgson keen to coach Britain's Olympic side
- Focus on Gov. Daniels sparks White House talk
- Style critics hit latest Ikea design: catalog type
- Lennon, Crouch back in England squad
- US OPEN '09: A glance at the US Open
- TV chief: Broadcast of president's talk legitimate
- Fortune helped fuel Kennedy family legacy, agenda
- American commander: US on the road out of Iraq
- Digging up the Saudi past: Some would rather not
- Biden honored at Little League World Series
- Nadal back to pre-injury practice routine
- LA wildfire heads north, threatens thousands
- Gadhafi, planning to visit US, is slammed at rally
- Category 4 hurricane threatens Mexico's west coast
- Financial reports: Kennedy wealth tens of millions
- Investigators in kidnapping case search next door
- Lorenzo takes advantage of mistakes, wins at Indy
- Gadhafi, planning to visit US, is slammed at rally
- Officer in NY defends zapping mom with stun gun
- Venezuela, Colombia ties to further deteriorate
- Panathinaikos beats Xanthi 1-0
- Shooting kills 8 revelers in Mexican coastal town
- Shuttle Discovery almost at space station
- Madonna tours Jewish holy sites in Jerusalem
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Swiss tightrope walker takes on German mountain
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Bordeaux stays atop Ligue 1
- Yemeni rebels claim to capture key government post
- Shooting kills 8 revelers in Mexican coastal town
- 2 injured riding out fire in backyard hot tub
- Liedson leads Sporting over Academica 2-0
- Newcastle ends Gold Coast's unbeaten run
- California beats Taiwan, takes Little League WS
- California fire heads north, threatens thousands
- Obama returns to DC area from vacation
- California fire heads north, threatens thousands
- Fish pulls out of US Open with rib injury
- After Wimbledon, Roddick not mailing it in at Open
- California police expand search in kidnapping case
- Slocum a surprise winner at Barclays
- Colombian president comes down with the swine flu
- Vampires, werewolves, liars lead fall film cast
- Bahamas set to ban catch and sale of sea turtles
- Rookie M.J. Hur wins Safeway Classic in playoff
- Vanessa Williams to put on a show at Daytime Emmys
- Chula Vista beats Taoyuan, takes Little League WS
- Calls for fast action in Japan after historic vote
- Japan industrial production up 1.9 percent in July
- Mexican football league results
- Analysis: A tortuous September awaits Obama
- Monday, September 7
- Shuttle Discovery arrives at space station
- Vanessa Williams puts on a show at Daytime Emmys
- Climate trouble may be bubbling up in far north
- Report: OC Register owner to file for bankruptcy
- California fire to reach mountain TV transmitters
- Iraq violence puts off plan for seminary
- Highlights of Hollywood's fall, holiday schedule
- Police: US boy faces murder charge in dad's death
- Return of swine flu: What's ahead?
- Advice on when flu needs a doctor's care
- Swine flu fears factor in possible school closures
- Flu season: How many shots?
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Japan industrial production up 1.9 percent in July
- America trounces Toluca 7-2
- Palmerias keeps league lead in Brazil
- Police: 8th person dies in US mobile home attack
- Brazilian Football Results
- Police: 8th person dead in US mobile home attack
- River Plate edges Chacarita 4-3 to remain unbeaten
- Aust government set to change rules for skater
- SKorea's president reshuffles top aides
- Foreign exchange rates
- Argentine football Results
- U.S. dollar down marginally in early Taipei trading
- US Open Draw
- Winners at 36th annual Daytime Emmy Awards
- China Southern Airlines says 1H profit down 97 pct
- Christian wins on record-equaling 9th playoff hole
- Mariachis set world record in Mexican city
- Matsuzaka gives up 5 runs in minor league start
- `The Bold and the Beautiful' wins drama series
- Remains of last 2 Australia MIAs in Vietnam return
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- California wildfire threatens thousands
- Hurricane watch for Baja peninsula for Jimena
- Major League Soccer Results
- Category 4 hurricane threatens Mexico's west coast
- Opposition scrambles to create transition team
- 2 firefighters killed in California wildfire
- China faces 3rd case of kids' mass lead poisoning
- New York beats Columbus, Colorado downs Houston
- Australian Treasurer flags milder jobless rate
- China shares fall over 5 pct on liquidity worries
- Renteria's slam lifts Giants, wild-card race even
- Malaysia PM calls for racial unity on National Day
- National League Leaders
- Chinese shares sink 5.4 pct on liquidity worries
- Survey finds support for Fed, jitters on spending
- Langhorne's 18 lead Mystics past Lynx 81-75
- Koreas to restore regular cross-border traffic
- Springboks send 2 injured players home to republic
- 2 firefighters killed in huge California wildfire
- Flow of Myanmar refugees into China dropping
- Report: US makes $4 billion from bailout banks
- Oil near $72 as stocks sink, recovery questioned
- American League Leaders
- Byrd's surprising start carries Red Sox over Jays
- Asian markets fall as China shares sink over 5 pct
- Vietnam police detain dissident blogger
- Former European race champion Gardner dies
- China says Moscow market dispute resolved
- Japan's Aso steps down as head of ruling party
- Roberts edges O'Meara to win Boeing
- Mexican shooting kills 8; vigilantes suspected
- Japan opposition scrambles to form transition team
- 2 firefighters killed amid massive Calif. wildfire
- China faces 3rd case of kids' mass lead poisoning
- Sri Lankan journalist given 20 years in prison
- Bangladesh reports first swine flu death
- Indian economy grows 6.1 pct in April-June quarter
- Cambodia reduces troops, citing improved security
- Pakistan army: 30 Taliban killed in Swat battles
- Central banker says New Zealand economy recovering
- Executive expects no charges over NKorea weapons
- Chinese shares fall 6.7 pct on liquidity worries
- Iran's parliament debates Ahmadinejad Cabinet list
- Japan stocks slip on worries about yen, policies
- Dry Aussie state increases fines for water theft
- Chinese shares sink 6.7 pct on liquidity worries
- Bertelsmann makes 1H net loss of
- Bertelsmann makes 1H net loss of
- Bertelsmann makes 1H net loss of
- Bertelsmann makes 1H net loss of
- Bertelsmann makes 1H net loss of
- Bertelsmann makes 1H net loss of
- Bertelsmann makes 1H net loss of euro368 million
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Japan opposition takes on economy after landslide
- India's economy grows at 6.1 pct Apr-June quarter
- Bertelsmann makes 1H net loss of
- Bertelsmann makes 1H net loss of
- Bertelsmann makes 1H net loss of
- Bertelsmann makes 1H net loss of
- Bertelsmann makes 1H net loss of
- Bertelsmann makes 1H net loss of
- Bertelsmann makes 1H net loss of euro368 million
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Nordea buys Denmark's Fionia Bank for
- Nordea buys Denmark's Fionia Bank for
- Nordea buys Denmark's Fionia Bank for
- Nordea buys Denmark's Fionia Bank for
- Nordea buys Denmark's Fionia Bank for
- Nordea buys Denmark's Fionia Bank for
- Nordea buys Denmark's Fionia Bank for euro121M
- Sarah Palin making first trip to Asia in September
- Experts: Abductees such as Jaycee stay out of fear
- Korea's An becomes youngest US Amateur champ at 17
- Former swim champion Fraser fights off attacker
- Air France crash inquiry could take more than year
- Roman Wallner added to Austria squad
- Euro falls to $1.4283 in European morning trading
- Dubai laborers demand higher wages
- Myanmar refugees leave China as battles ending
- German, French leaders to discuss bonuses
- 2 firefighters killed in California wildfire
- Dalai Lama prays, encourages democracy in Taiwan
- India's economic growth accelerates to 6.1 percent
- Euro-zone prices fall again in August
- UK ready to send additional $11 billion to IMF
- Close race among World Rally Championship leaders
- Pakistan army kills 30 Taliban; border reopens
- Asian markets slip as China plunges nearly 7 pct
- Sri Lankan journalist given 20 years in prison
- Designer faces life sentence in sex assault case
- Carrot-toting tourists making Arizona burros obese
- Asian markets fall as China plunges nearly 7 pct
- Trial of suspect in Rwandan church massacre begins
- A glance at Japan's parliamentary elections
- Air France crash inquiry could take more than year
- Vietnam grants amnesty to over 5,000 prisoners
- Deadly violence persists in Russia's Caucasus
- California wildfire threatens up to 12,000 homes
- Israeli Arab charged with spying on military chief
- Suspected rebels kill 2 Indian soldiers in Kashmir
- Pilot strike at Air Berlin causes cancelations
- UN seeks better data on hurricanes, droughts
- Turkey: seeking ways to make rebels lay down arms
- Euro zone prices fall again in August
- Share prices close slightly higher on local bourse
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- 6 nations to hold meeting on Iran in Germany
- Afghan police: Taliban ambush supply convoy
- Oil near $71 as stocks sink, recovery questioned
- Dubai's Asian laborers demand higher wages
- Pakistan army kills 45 Taliban; border reopens
- UN leader defends leadership style amid criticism
- Scotland: 'Justice' decided Lockerbie decision
- Weather bureau to upgrade forecasting ability
- Ukraine splinter church seeks independence
- European shares fall as China plunges nearly 7 pct
- Lippi opts for continuity in Italy squad
- Austria police: Possible pipe-bomb outside embassy
- Japan's election results
- Official: WTO OKs Brazilian sanctions on US goods
- Taiwanese hip hop group Kou Chou Ching wins two JPF Awards
- Pope accepts Scranton bishop's resignation
- Fate of US wolf hunts in federal judge's hands
- Son of late Iraqi Shiite leader takes over party
- Turkey seeking ways to make rebels lay down arms
- Australian rugby league results
- US general sends Afghan war review to Pentagon
- Putin blames WWII on West's deal with Hitler
- Japan election raises hopes of better ties
- Denmark: Japanese opposition win good for climate
- 2 suspects in Chechen murder charged in Dubai
- Indonesian police: Terrorist infiltrated airline
- Merkel confident for Germany's Sept 27. election
- India abandons satellite after losing contact
- US stock futures lower after sell-off in Asia
- Typhoon slams into Japan's east coast injuring 3
- Baker Hughes to buy BJ Services in $5.5B deal
- CVS will start giving seasonal flu shots Tuesday
- Huntsman makes $415M bid for Tronox assets
- Local entrepreneurs supporting reconstruction programs
- Cardinal Health spinoff signals new direction
- Bilic: Croatia can qualify without Modric
- Ridge: Talk of terror-alert politics exaggerated
- Daimler's Fuso considers Nissan bus partnership
- Air France crash inquiry needs more money
- EU greenhouse gas output falls due to recession
- Jay-Z to give Sept. 11 benefit concert in NYC
- US city worries that mass killer is on the loose
- Blackwater tapped foreigners on secret CIA program
- Austria police: No bombs outside SAfrican Embassy
- Turkmenistan plans Caspian naval base amid dispute
- US general: New strategy needed to defeat Taliban
- US police expand search in kidnapping case
- US man on trial for 7 deaths at restaurant
- Convicted killer on trial in Texas triple homicide
- Hamas leader slams Holocaust study in UN schools
- Filipino rebels briefly seize army encampment
- Belgium result raises expectations at Force India
- Karzai keeps big lead in new Afghan vote results
- Donati leaves Celtic and joins Bari
- Norwegian fined $1,300 over prostitute complaint
- Scotland: Lockerbie decision based on 'justice'
- Families of missing Bosnians demand information
- Blueberry virus strikes US research center
- Syria leader rejects Iraq claim of aiding violence
- EU: A plan for Mideast peace talks on the way
- Newsstand sales of US magazines drop 12 percent
- Berlin's Tempelhof grounds to open as park
- Bulgaria names squad to face Montenegro, Italy
- NATO: 2 US service members killed in Afghanistan
- UNICEF: Global recession impacts African children
- Scotland: Lockerbie decision based on 'justice'
- Thai police arrest 2 over faked premier recording
- United Arab Emirates eases up on oil output curbs
- Canada's economy shrinks 3.4 percent
- Iraqi planes found in Serbia, but in pieces
- Merck to form 5 divisions after Schering buyout
- Saudi inflation drops to 4.2 percent
- Swedish student fined for faking mental illness
- Pat Robertson, 79, recovering from heart surgery
- Disney to acquire Marvel for $4 billion
- Merkel confident for Germany's Sept 27. election
- Huntsman makes $415M bid for Tronox assets
- Syria leader rejects Iraq claim of aiding violence
- Oil below $71 as stocks sink, recovery questioned
- Canada's economy shrinks 3.4 percent in 2Q
- Brazil boosting state control for new oil finds
- Terry signs new 5-year deal with Chelsea
- Albania's new parliament to open Sept. 7
- French gov't hopes to ease tensions with youths
- Huge blaze threatens 12,000 LA-area homes; 2 dead
- US caller: 'My whole family is dead!'
- Radoslav Kovac added to Czech squad
- Tata Motors posts $67.2 mln quarterly loss
- 2 suspects in Chechen murder charged in Dubai
- Pastor's son: Mom's funeral is time for God's word
- Former health minister fails in Hualien magistrate race bid
- WTO OKs $295 million in Brazilian sanctions on US
- US stocks fall at open after sell-off in Asia
- Last batch of China-donated prefab houses arrives in Taiwan
- Texas boaters recount week lost in Gulf of Mexico
- Merkel confident for Germany's Sept. 27 election
- UAE cuts bank lending rate to 1.5 pct from 2.5 pct
- Serbia adopts strict media law
- People's Bank of China deputy head defers Taiwan visit
- UN seeks better data on hurricanes, droughts
- Pat Robertson, 79, recovering after heart surgery
- Terry signs 5-year contract with Chelsea
- LA-area blaze doubles in size, threatens homes
- Analysis: Obama keeps Bush nominees in top posts
- Exit polls leaked on Twitter for German elections
- WTO OKs $295 million in Brazilian sanctions on US
- Israeli mogul's empire foundering
- Deere board approves Russia investment plan
- Japanese couple wins World Tango competition
- 2 US deaths raise toll in deadliest month to 47
- Disney to buy comic book powerhouse Marvel for $4B
- Kuwait's Zain removes ownership restrictions
- US officials cancel contract to profile reporters
- Putin blames WWII on West's deal with Hitler
- Future of daytime television a hot topic at Emmys
- Exit polls leaked for German state elections
- Liechtenstein, Germany to sign deal on tax evasion
- Fire intentionally set at Embassy of Gabon
- US stocks fall after sell-off in Asia
- Afellay, Ooijer out of Dutch squad
- US seeks to oust man over Nazi-era charge
- Trial of suspect in Rwandan church massacre begins
- Indonesian police: Terrorist infiltrated airline
- UK police to review Rolling Stones guitarist death
- EU countries to phase out standard light bulbs
- Texas boaters fought heat, hunger for week in Gulf
- Mixed home reception for Force India's success
- Ex-US safety head decries ado over alert-politics
- LA-area blaze size doubles, threatens 12,000 homes
- Record number of snake-eating turtles seized at Kaohsiung Airport
- Libya says Lockerbie bomber in hospital
- US caller screams `My whole family is dead!'
- Clarification: Teacher-Bible story
- EU to begin phasing out standard lightbulbs
- NATO gets report of top commander in Afghanistan
- US seeks to oust 88-year-old over Nazi-era charge
- Hamas leader denies Nazi genocide of Jews
- Renegade ex-Congressman out of prison Wednesday
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Tour Rankings
- Austria's RZB Group sees credit provisions soar
- US general calls for new strategy against Taliban
- Category 4 hurricane threatens Mexico's Los Cabos
- Kuzmanovic joins Stuttgart from Fiorentina
- Joe Jackson: 'Someone should pay' for son's death
- Oil below $70 as China stock market sinks
- Miner Asarco awaits key bankruptcy recommendation
- Gambia donates US$700,000 to help Taiwan's typhoon victims
- Jason Mraz makes history with 71-week chart run
- FIFA orders bone tests to prove WCup players' ages
- Libya says Lockerbie bomber in hospital
- Magnitude-5.0 quake shakes western Nicaragua
- Bishop cites fatigue, insomnia in leaving US post
- US seeks to oust 88-year-old over Nazi-era charge
- Live broadcast for Dalai Lama's speech Tuesday
- Nicklaus to join Palmer as 2010 Masters starter
- UNICEF: Global recession will kill African kids
- Lufthansa signs codeshare accord with JetBlue
- German court rules against Google's terms
- Khmer Rouge victims boycott tribunal in Cambodia
- US man agrees to plead guilty in ammo sales case
- Dalai Lama urges Taiwan to preserve its democracy
- China expresses displeasure, punishes Taiwan over Dalai Lama visit
- Taiwan takes second in Little League
- Neihu-Muzha Line in trouble again despite weekend repairs
- Schools reopen amid confusion over A(H1N1)
- Former minister loses Hualien pre-campaign
- Category 4 hurricane threatens Mexico
- Sri Lanka journalist jailed for 20 years on terror charges
- Putin reaches out to Poland on WWII anniversary
- President Uribe has swine flu
- Al-Qaeda suspect
- DPJ triumph offers challenges for Taiwan
- Clunkers theory rooted in depression farm policy
- California wildfires claim first fatalities
- New lead poisoning scare in China
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi to renovate home to stop trespassers
- Search for answers into girl's kidnapping, 18-year captivity
- Digging up the Saudi past: some would rather not
- Swine flu fears factor in possible school closures
- 'The Bold and the Beautiful' wins drama series
- South Korean cloning expert to re-create dogs for province
- Bush daughter Jenna Hager becomes NBC reporter
- Director Michael Moore to bring acerbic wit to Venice
- 3-D flick 'Final Destination' tops North American box office
- French hunters skewered over songbird delicacy
- Japanese couple wins tango competition in Argentina
- India's economy posts 6.1 percent quarterly growth
- New Zealand economic recovery fragile: bank
- China Southern 1H net profit down 95.3 percent
- India hungry for foreign oil despite home finds
- Britain's minister urges more reform of finance sector
- Japan's factory output rises for fifth month
- Australia says curbing stimulus would 'knee-cap' recovery
- Australian treasurer flags milder jobless rate
- Toyota developing driving gadge
- Lonza's new deal
- Strabag loss
- Sherwood Taipei Henry's Bar introduces wine taste classes
- DTS opening Taiwan office to provide new audio taste
- Regent Robin's Teppanyaki and Grill present Australian Wagyu beef feast
- Sunworld Dynasty Hotel welcomes Mayor Hau
- Airbus promotes drive to conserving biodiversity
- Taipei share prices close up 0.24 percent
- Asian markets fall as China shares sink over 5 percent
- Chinatrust leads financial shares lower on Dalai Lama visit
- Oil eases in Asia ahead of key U.S. economic data
- Yen hits seven-week high vs U.S. dollar after election
- Raikkonen edges Fisichella for Belgian Grand Prix win
- No Bowyer grudge for broken leg victim Modric
- Rafael Nadal eager for career Grand Slam shot
- Rain stumps Australia's quest for T20 victory
- Heath Slocum wins Barclays
- Hedblom holds off Erlandsson to win at Gleneagles
- South Korea's M.J. Hur wins first LPGA title in playoff
- Byrd's surprising start carries Red Sox over Jays
- Kanoute off as Valencia defeat Sevilla
- Aston Villa recover from Euro exit with Fulham win
- Dazzling Diego downs rusty Roma
- Dalai Lama leads thousands in prayers for disaster victims
- Taiwan ex-First Lady sentenced to 1 year in prison for perjury role
- Real peace needs compassion, dialogue, says Tibetan laureate
- Taipei American School to hold concert for typhoon victims
- Gadhafi blames foreign meddling for Africa wars
- HPV vaccine a suggestion, not mandate in US
- Peter Gabriel, Abreu accept Polar Music Prize
- Gates: Report details highs, lows of Afghan fight
- Ancelotti's Chelsea top as AC Milan slumps
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to euro161M
- US town goes to court to block Gadhafi stay
- EU: Fresh Mideast talks could be announced soon
- Valbuena to stay in Marseille
- AS Roma signs Bogdan Lobont on loan
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Canada's economy shrinks 3.4 pct in 2Q
- Germany offers Brazil World Cup help
- Gay wins at Gateshead, looks ahead to surgery
- Karagounis included in Greece squad
- Syria, Iraq accuse each other of worsening tension
- LA-area blaze size doubles, threatens 12,000 homes
- SC Heerenveen fires coach Sollied
- Henderson wins 3rd stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to
- Clijsters wins easily in return to US Open
- Frantic US caller: `My whole family is dead!'
- Jason Mraz makes history with 71-week chart run
- Moscow police quash anti-Kremlin rally, detain 15
- Renegade ex-lawmaker out of prison Wednesday
- European, US shares fall in China's wake
- UK police to review Rolling Stones guitarist death
- Chris Brown says he still loves Rihanna
- India defeats Syria to retain Nehru Cup
- US identifies Syrian prisoner sent to Portugal
- Ousted US governor explains himself in new book
- Dalai Lama calls on Taiwan to safeguard democracy
- Search at US kidnap suspect's home resumes
- 2 British soldiers killed in Afghanistan
- Clijsters rolls in return to Grand Slam play
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- German, French leaders push for action on bonuses
- US man agrees to plead guilty in ammo sales case
- Ex-lawmaker in freezer cash case files bankruptcy
- UK police to review Rolling Stones guitarist death
- Barcelona completes Chygrynskiy transfer
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to
- Areva H1 net profit down 79 percent to euro161M
- Olympic gymnastics champion won't be at worlds
- Cookbook author Lukins dead at 66 from cancer
- Baker Hughes to buy BJ Services in $5.5B deal
- PetroChina to take oil sands stake for $1.7B
- Myanmar refugees begin to return home from China
- Japanese voters empowered by historic election
- Texas judge delays trial of convicted killer
- British Grand Prix Results
- Apple confirms music-themed launch for Sept. 9
- Chinese factories face surprising labor shortage
- Rapid Vienna striker Maierhofer joins Wolves
- Ousted US governor explains himself in new book
- ATP World Tour Schedule-Winners
- Future of daytime TV a hot topic at Daytime Emmys
- French trader to stand trial over SocGen losses
- Police return to home of US kidnap suspect
- Germany, France reinforce Iran sanctions threat
- Greece: Deputy quits, conservatives in poll slump
- Grosso completes Juventus switch
- Abductees such as Jaycee stay out of fear
- Stosur edges Sugiyama in 1st round at US Open
- Turkey, Armenia agree to establish diplomatic ties
- Hurricane stronger, heads for Mexico's Los Cabos
- Hearing date set on possible Kennedy replacement
- Lessons from Mexico for next wave of swine flu
- Libya: Swiss businessmen must pay fine
- White House: Cheney wrong on interrogations policy
- Treasurys rise as investors eye safety of bonds
- Detroit museum shows off rare, early photographs
- Pakistan Cricket Board removes Altaf as COO
- Europe marks anniversary of WWII beginning
- Soderling moves into 2nd round at US Open
- Woman gets nearly 3 years in fake marriage case
- 2 American, 2 British troops killed in Afghanistan
- Federer stretches US Open streak to 35 matches
- Japanese-American graduate recalls wartime ordeal
- 3 men arrested in Cambodia on sex tourism charges
- Germany, France reinforce Iran sanctions threat
- US police: Dog chewed off baby's toes as mom slept
- Libya: Swiss businessmen must pay fine
- Emirates sees return of New York A380 flights
- France tries to ease youth violence
- 'Man in a van' collecting stories of recession
- Romania to hold presidential elections on Nov. 22
- US survey: Newspaper cuts clip younger workers
- AP IMPACT: Tainted cocaine kills 3, sickens dozens
- Injured CBS correspondent to be flown to US
- Citi sells $1.3 billion in credit card assets
- German, French leaders push for action on bonuses
- Turkey, Armenia agree to establish diplomatic ties
- Pat Robertson, 79, on mend after heart surgery
- Sweden confirms first swine flu-related death
- Wolf hunts are on as judge eyes request to stop
- Copper, oil sell off after drop in Chinese stocks
- US `civilian surge' to Afghanistan just starting
- Wal-Mart wins vote, will add store in Patagonia
- Oil settles below $70 on China worries
- R.J. Reynolds sues over new tobacco law
- Wal-Mart to sell goods from other vendors on Web
- Sunderland signs defender Turner from Hull
- Peru drops 2009 growth projection to 2.2 pct
- Issues dividing neighbors Armenia and Turkey
- Former Miss California sues over firing
- Colombia's Ramos joins Hertha Berlin
- Jay-Z to give Sept. 11 benefit concert in NYC
- Cookbook author Lukins dead at 66 from cancer
- Fashion designer asks LA judge for new trial
- Isner wins 1st Grand Slam match in 2 years
- UN, West pressure Myanmar for change from within
- Flight 93 Memorial construction to start in Nov.
- Zagreb Grand Prix Results
- Stocks end strong month with bought of selling
- UK police to review Rolling Stones guitarist death
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- 3 men returned to US to face sex tourism charges
- U.S. Open Results
- US man on trial for 7 deaths at Chicago restaurant
- For the 2nd tournament, another flinch by Tiger
- Serena opens defense with 6-4, 6-1 win over Glatch
- At least 10 Somalis drown on way to Yemen
- Stocks end strong month with a bout of selling
- Gates renews White House veto threat over engine
- PetroChina to take oil sands stake for $1.7B
- Head of Boeing's commercial jet division to retire
- Harper, Brathwaite win hurdles at Zagreb GP
- Major cigarette makers sue over US tobacco law
- English Football Results
- Teen convert claims Ohio mosque tied to terrorists
- Palin's father says daughter busy writing book
- Gudjohnsen joins Monaco
- Newcastle goes top of League Championship
- Videos of rebel-held hostages released in Colombia
- England's Shah to play Twenty20 in New Zealand
- Lehman shares jump in over-the-counter trading
- Batsman Adam Voges added to Australia 1-day squad
- LA-area forest fire stretches to 164 square miles
- UK to publish Lockerbie correspondence.
- Dollar mixed on renewed worries about economy
- Japan's new leader a question mark over US ties
- Another Senator Kennedy in the US Senate?
- US teacher accused of selling grades for $1,400
- Disney catches comics giant Marvel in a $4B web
- Astronauts moving huge chest of drawers in orbit
- Fans book $27M in tickets for `Final Destination'
- Canadian TV Obama assassination joke criticized
- Turkey, Armenia agree to establish diplomatic ties
- Wildfire traps 5 people at Los Angeles-area ranch
- US asks Jamaica to extradite suspected trafficker
- Court sides with Paris Hilton in Hallmark fight
- Shania Twain slowly stepping back into spotlight
- Spanish Football Results
- Keith Urban, Vince Gill host all-star concert
- Federer, Serena win to begin Open title defenses
- NCAA champ from Ole Miss loses to Federer at Open
- Ibrahimovic scores as Barcelona opens with win
- Rebels offer cease-fire to Yemeni government
- UN: Tribal violence kills 46 people in south Sudan
- Wildfire makes menacing advance near Los Angeles
- Sarkozy vows help for parents of kidnapped Israeli
- Hundreds attend funeral for slain Oklahoma pastor
- Cuba protests US visa denial
- Families urge return of Americans detained in Iran
- Suspected serial bank robbers charged in Colorado
- Ohio teen convert's attorney claims safety at risk
- Fairfax buys Chinese insurance stake
- Portuguese Football Results
- US man decries deportation case linked to WWII
- Major cigarette makers sue over new tobacco law
- 10 Cuban migrants found on Puerto Rican island
- Mailman charged after thousands of pieces found
- NFL: Social media OK before, after games
- Report: Favre believes he may have cracked rib
- Report: Libya may pay IRA victims
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Icahn pares Yahoo stake with sale of 12.7M shares
- Paula Abdul plays court judge in 'Drop Dead Diva'
- Portsmouth signs defender Ben Haim from Man City
- Erin Andrews to Oprah: Nude video was "nightmare"
- Another chapter written in Marvel's long history
- Frantic caller: 'My whole family is dead!'
- Drugstores to start giving flu shots Tuesday
- Barcelona buys defense, Madrid keeps Van der Vaart
- Huge chest of drawers hoisted aboard space station
- Turkey, Armenia to launch talks on diplomatic ties
- UK documents reveal hunt for Hitler's deputy
- Couple never on FBI radar in CA girl's kidnapping
- Another Senator Kennedy in Massachusetts?
- Shania Twain slowly stepping back into spotlight
- Report: Doctor confirms Iran prisoner abuse death
- Families urge return of Americans detained in Iran
- Giants mystery: DE Osi Umenyiora misses practice
- Vintage neon signs to be displayed in Las Vegas
- Police find bone fragment near US suspect's home
- Slain pastor remembered as loving woman of God
- Tuesday, September 8
- Vieira contemplates American career
- US judge halts work on driveway at Libyan estate
- Patients on drug cocktail not at higher risk
- Swine flu: 10 things you need to know
- Big screen evolves to compete with small
- Crews start excavating historic US dump
- As Internet turns 40, barriers threaten its growth
- MGM Mirage takes brands to abroad as franchisor
- Colombia's Uribe recovering from swine flu
- AIG agrees to arbitrate disputes with Greenberg
- Judge rejects Schering-Plough tax refund request
- No breakdown in tiebreaker for Isner at Open
- Sony to sell American TV plant to Hong Kong firm
- An institution ends when 'Guiding Light' turns off
- US says chemical disposal plant properly closed
- Judge finalizes dismissal of Web hoax charges
- US fashion designer gets 59 years to life sentence
- US Virgin Islands juror admits seeking bribe
- Welcome back, Kim: Clijsters wins at US Open
- Finland upsets US women's hockey team
- US Open at a glance
- Wildlife Waystation being evacuated in LA fires
- Blink 182 cancels NY show after DJ AM's death
- US judge halts work on driveway at Libyan estate
- Drought cost Mexico 1.5 million tons in food
- Bankruptcy judge backs Grupo Mexico bid for Asarco
- Japanese couple wins World Tango competition
- World's oldest dog dies in NY at 21 _ or 147
- Koreas restore regular cross-border traffic
- Report: China's manufacturing expanded in August
- Foreign exchange rates
- Suzuki to return to Seattle lineup Tuesday
- Taiwan to market charity tour packages in HK, Macau
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi to boost security at her house
- OAS chief doesn't expect Cuba to rejoin soon
- Venus Williams comes back to win at US Open
- Caribbean news briefs
- World's oldest dog dies in NY at 21 _ or 147
- Sony to sell American TV plant to Taiwan firm
- Agassi returns to Open as athlete who gives back
- Philippine police arrest suspected Muslim militant
- Genia, Pocock to start among 5 Wallaby changes
- 1940s gospel legend Marie Knight dies in NYC at 84
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Venus struggles with serve, knee, foe at Open
- Bankruptcy judge backs Grupo Mexico bid for Asarco
- New Japan leader to create economic recovery post
- Police find bone fragment near IS suspect's home
- Pettitte retires first 20, Yankees top Orioles 5-1
- Infante has two-run triple to lead Braves
- Koreas restore regular cross-border traffic
- Japan's finance minister to skip G20 meeting
- Dalai Lama's sermon attracts packed audience
- Report: Bank of America offering to repay some aid
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar higher in early Taipei trading
- Poland marks anniversary of WWII beginning
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- Andy Roddick wins in 1st round at US Open
- Asian markets rebound after Chinese selloff
- China's manufacturing expanded in August
- American League Leaders
- UK papers record Sam Wanamaker's early career
- Pakistan forces destroy 3 militant bases in NW
- Taiwan politician: China has canceled exchanges
- Same-sex unions begin in US state
- Changing population structure leading 'silent revolution' in Taiwan
- CAPITAL CULTURE: The poop on White House dog Bo
- Refugees' return to Myanmar from China slows
- Head of largest Philippine indigenous church dies
- World's first cloned wolf dies
- French 'Spiderman' climbs Malaysia's Twin Towers
- Justice Dept. seeks stronger civil rights division
- Deans drafts in Genia, Pocock to spark change
- National League Leaders
- Vivendi net profit slips 2.8 percent in first half
- Diamondbacks beat Dodgers 5-3 in 10 innings
- Car bomb in southern Russia kills 1, injures 8
- Testimony: Girl's alleged abductor had rape desire
- Russians mark 5 years since Beslan school tragedy
- Taiwan seeks to smooth ruffled Chinese feathers
- Mexico tries to evacuate thousands ahead of Jimena
- Vietnam arrests journalist as crackdown continues
- Australia's basketball team gets Chinese sponsor
- Egyptian guards kill African at border with Israel
- Oil hovers near $70 as investors eye stocks
- Drivers in Samoa must switch to the left side
- Vivendi net profit slips 3 percent in first half
- ARU defers talk on Melbourne bid for Super 15
- Recovery, US troops priority of new Japan leader
- Singapore's DBS names Citi's Gupta as CEO
- Car bomb in southern Russia kills 1, injures 13
- Australian economy doing well, central bank says
- Little change seen in Taiwan-Japan relations after vote: MOFA
- UK's Brown calls for bank bonus clawbacks
- Poland marks anniversary of WWII beginning
- Pakistan forces destroy 3 militant bases in NW
- Muzha-Neihu MRT line will remain operational during Deaflympics
- As California fires spread, residents return
- Euro up against dollar
- Low cost airline SkyEurope goes bankrupt
- US commander in Afghanistan calls for new strategy
- Palestinian teenager shot in clash, dies of wounds
- Asian markets rebound after Chinese sell-off
- Astronauts gear up for first spacewalk of mission
- Taiwan explained Dalai Lama's visit to China
- Reports: China to limit rare earths exports
- 'Spiderman' held after Malaysia Twin Towers climb
- German jobless rate up to 8.3 percent
- Lockerbie correspondence to be released
- Turkish FM: Turkey, Armenia begin to improve ties
- Taiwan: China cancels events amid Dalai Lama anger
- AP Exclusive: Video shows chicks ground up alive
- 14 missing after landslide hits Nepal village
- US gov't struggles to find answer to pilot fatigue
- 60 percent of 'organic' food in stores not genuine: foundation
- USOC lands key sponsor in Procter and Gamble
- Taiwan: China cancels events over Dalai Lama visit
- Share prices surge on local bourse
- Philippines offers training for Somali coast guard
- Oil rises above $70 as investors watch stocks
- Number of people on unpaid leave declines substantially: CLA
- Genocide trial against Rwandan opens in Finland
- 2 former Israeli ministers jailed for corruption
- Japan stocks rise on weaker yen, higher auto sales
- Venus advances after 1st-round scare
- China says Myanmar promises border stability
- Euro jobless rate climbs to 9.5 pct
- Russians mark 5 years since Beslan school tragedy
- Rights group wants Sri Lanka reporter case dropped
- Iraq reschedules nationwide census for Oct. 2010
- Player's leg amputated after lightning strike
- German jobless rate up to 8.3 percent
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- China key stock index rebounds after plunge
- Euro jobless rate climbs to 9.5 pct
- UK mortgage paybacks exceed new borrowing in July
- BAT names new marketing director
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Turkish FM: Turkey, Armenia have far to go
- Spalletti appears on way out at Roma
- Commonwealth ready to suspend Fiji over democracy
- Japan auto sales rise for first time in 13 months
- Revenue-hungry Kansas will be owner of new casinos
- Dalai Lama visit could impact cross-strait relations: analysts
- Collins goes from Sunderland to Stoke
- Madoff's Long Island beach house put up for sale
- Benfica loans Adu to crosstown rival
- 2009 Asia-Pacific e-governance conference to open in Taipei
- European markets fall on fears stocks overvalued
- Humpback whale freed from net off Australian coast
- National Museum of History to host Van Gogh exhibition in December
- DPP still gets biggest chunk of political contributions
- Germany to provide billions in loans to companies
- Four new special municipalities to be inaugurated Dec. 25, 2010
- Stefan Schulte becomes Fraport CEO in Germany
- 2016 Olympic bid cities await IOC evaluation rep't
- US dollar mixed in Europe
- Police fire to disperse rail commuters in India
- Oil rises above $70 as investors watch stocks
- Gold: players did not deliberately hurt Croatians
- Kubica could be Ferrari's choice for Monza
- Norwegian oil output to fall more than expected
- Ribery says he will play in Spain one day
- UK mortgage paybacks exceed new borrowing in July
- EU welcomes Turkish-Armenian thaw
- India's exports drop 28.4 percent in July
- Spahic recovers from swine flu
- UN calls for humanitarian corridor in Yemen
- Police bust tainted blood supply racket in India
- Ajax signs midfielder Kerlon on loan from Inter
- La Scala: seats closed while asbestos removed
- Train from Prague carries kids who escaped Nazis
- Bomb kills US service member in Afghanistan
- Boxing legend Ali traces roots to Irish town
- Sony to sell Mexican TV plant to Taiwan firm
- Putin: Polish-Russian ties are improving
- DPP chairwoman granted audience with Dalai Lama
- Former British far-right party member fined
- First lady visits children affected by Typhoon Morakot
- Nokia Siemens Networks chief to quit
- Ferrari's Massa receives positive medical report
- US stock futures fall ahead of manufacturing data
- Rothen set for Rangers move
- UEFA to decide on Champions League ban for Eduardo
- FTSE 100 down 62.49 at 4,846.41
- Spalletti resigns as Roma coach
- EU presses US on climate change
- Lakers guard Farmar: I want to start
- Britain, Scotland to show Lockerbie correspondence
- Stefan Schulte becomes Fraport CEO in Germany
- Proposal for disaster museum in Taichung County unveiled
- Chief reveals little on mobile home slayings
- Civic groups suggest opening higher-level homeland planning office
- P&G sponsors US Olympic Team
- Libya: Lockerbie bomber's health quickly worsening
- US weighs safety options for EMS helicopters
- Zimbabwean women fear more election violence
- Same-sex unions begin in Vermont
- Schools look to teacher furloughs to trim budgets
- Iraq Shiite leader reaches out to political rivals
- UN calls for humanitarian corridors in Yemen
- Russia's Rosneft posts 63 percent Q2 profit drop
- Italy tells Libya: no go for Gadhafi's green color
- Convict community service program implemented
- Schools look to teacher furloughs to trim budgets
- Turkish FM: Turkey, Armenia still have far to go
- Ecclestone worried Renault may pull out of F1
- Same-sex marriages begin in Vermont
- Iran lawmakers back minister wanted by Argentina
- Ex-first lady sentenced to 1 year in prison for perjury
- PSV stadium evacuated after fire breaks out
- EU presses US on climate change
- 2007 net worth per household at record high of NT$9.27 million
- News Web site launched on Journalists' Day
- US agriculture interests split over energy bill
- Starbucks to take control of French operations
- Kieren Fallon returns to racing after doping ban
- Seniors in Changhwa County grateful for international volunteers help
- It takes strong political resolve to create peace: the Dalai Lama
- Indian troop killed by shots from Pakistan Kashmir
- Libya: Lockerbie bomber's health quickly worsening
- Pakistan forces kill 35 militants in Khyber raids
- Texas billionaire accused of fraud has heart test
- Bosnia: Police crack organized crime ring
- Swiss say Libya broke its word to free businessmen
- Russia's Rosneft posts 63 percent Q2 profit drop
- European stocks down ahead of expected US losses
- Bomb kills US service member in Afghanistan
- Commonwealth suspends Fiji regarding democracy
- Italian fliers won't emit smoke in Libya's green
- Meningitis remains rare but deadly
- Europe marks anniversary of WWII beginning
- Konstantinou to miss out Ireland WCup qualifier
- Madonna dines with Israel's Livni ahead of show
- Study: Cities slash services amid economic slump
- Official: Iran is ready for nuclear talks
- No Bolt-Gay showdown at Van Damme Memorial
- Payless ShoeSource to expand into Russia
- Scottish woman in a coma after Bangkok mugging
- Venice film festival retains allure without deals
- La Scala: seats closed while asbestos removed
- Libya celebrates 40th anniversary amid controversy
- Villa agrees to fee for West Ham defender Collins
- Uighur activist makes appeal to EU
- Oil rises above $70 as markets stabilize
- Commonwealth suspends Fiji over democracy
- Free trips to Thailand for the Internet savvy
- Changhua group takes part in Italian arts festival
- Retired Sweden goalie convicted of doping
- US youth fare poorly in child welfare survey
- Microsoft gives Windows Mobile a new look for fall
- Michael Jackson tribute lineup to be unveiled soon
- Airline industry lost over $6 billion in 1st half
- Oswald re-elected to world rowing presidency
- Genocide trial against Rwandan opens in Finland
- US Olympic Team adds big sponsor in P&G
- Aquino's son will run for president of Philippines
- USOC lands key sponsor in Procter and Gamble
- Girl's alleged abductor had rape desire
- Kewell among 4 players out of Australia squad
- NYC subway art contest proposed to honor Jackson
- Libya celebrates 40th anniversary amid controversy
- Stocks dip at open ahead of manufacturing data
- Annika Sorenstam gives birth to baby girl
- US museum gets artist Peter Grippe's collection
- President meets top U.S. liaison official
- Ex-Romanian president ties incumbent to Communists
- Key milestones in the development of Internet
- Beatles, Stones, Super Mario: big autumn for games
- Violent protests in China over sewage plant smell
- Stocks mixed ahead of manufacturing data
- Putin: Polish-Russian ties are improving
- Dubai developer in talks with striking workers
- EBay Skype to sell stake in Skype
- Do not politicize Dalai Lama's visit: premier
- July pending home sales rise to 2-year high
- Keane signs Edwards and Leadbitter from Sunderland
- Indian army generals visiting China, says official
- July construction spending slips in July
- US fares poorly in child welfare survey
- Adu loaned again among low-key transfers
- Pakistan forces kill 40 militants in Khyber raids
- Fire near Los Angeles grows in size
- US: Manufacturing activity grew in August
- Nuclear negotiator: Iran ready for talks with West
- Extent of upcoming Cabinet reshuffle to be moderate: premier
- European stocks trim losses, US up on strong data
- Stocks up on data showing growth in manufacturing
- IMF delays Serbia's access to loans
- July construction spending slips 0.2 percent
- France faces tough test in World Cup qualifying
- Police identify victims in US mobile home slayings
- EBay to sell part of telecom service Skype for $2B
- East Jerusalem lags behind west as school begins
- Liverpool's Benitez charged for referee criticism
- US: Manufacturing activity grew in August
- French printer investigated over alleged bribes
- Witsel suspended for 10 games for reckless tackle
- Kurds urge Turkish government to talk with rebels
- Report: 4,000 tropical fish die in Russian airport
- Villa completes move for West Ham defender Collins
- Top Indian generals visit China for defense talks
- Austria relaxes bank secrecy rules
- Drugs worth $12 million seized in Puerto Rico
- Ethnic Hungarians protest Slovak language law
- Mass. AG apparently first to seek Kennedy's seat
- US manufacturing activity, new orders grow in Aug.
- NYC to give schoolkids free swine flu shots
- West Ham gets Fiorentina's Da Costa for Savio
- Britain marks anniversary of child evacuations
- Best-selling Bible to undergo revision
- Swine flu, heart disease may be deadly mix
- Rothen joins Rangers on loan
- NYC to offer kids free swine flu vaccination
- Heavy Juventus presence on Italy's team
- Madonna wraps up world tour in Israel
- Mexico evacuates thousands ahead of hurricane
- Zimbabwean women fear more election violence
- Stocks fall after manufacturing, housing data
- Swiss president faces calls to resign in Libya row
- EBay to sell part of telecom service Skype for $2B
- Authorities: Saudi bomber was wanted militant
- Politician says Obama joke good for campaign
- Obama to get first look at Afghan report this week
- Years wasted in Afghan effort, UN official says
- Oil prices tumble as stock markets decline
- ESPN secures UK rights to Europa League
- Myanmar refugee crisis in China begins to ease
- Spain's budget deficit deepens
- Dalai Lama leads prayers for Taiwan storm victims
- Domican Republic, Libya establish relations
- UEFA bans Eduardo for 2 Champions League matches
- AP Sportlight
- US judge silences defendant with duct tape
- Greipel wins 4th stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Dalai Lama leads thousands in prayers for victims
- North Korea lifts curbs on border with South Korea
- Wu Shu-jen sentenced to 1 year in prison
- Muzha-Neihu line to step up frequency for Deaflympics: mayor
- Taipei American School to hold concert for typhoon victims
- Real peace needs compassion, dialogue, says Tibetan laureate
- Vaccination for swine flu to start
- Taiwan and Japan
- NTCH to present Japan Only for 2009 World View Series
- Poland marks anniversary of WWII beginning
- Bone unearthed in sex kidnapper Garrido search
- Deadly California fire rages, key facility threatened
- North Korea sends delegation to China
- Recovery, U.S. troops priority of Japan leader
- Hurricane Jimena roars toward Baja California
- China, Turkey look to move past Xinjiang row
- Iraq death toll highest in 13 months
- Beslan massacre
- Taiwan's DPP faces test of governance
- Stupidity tax may keep Indiana Jones wannabes out of trouble
- Gadhafi marks 40 years in power stronger than ever
- U.S. pressures Myanmar as refugees head home
- Doctors had 'central role' in CIA abuse: rights group
- Astronauts move chest of drawers onto Space Station
- Jesus of Siberia: an ex-traffic cop turned Messiah
- UK police to review Rolling Stones guitarist death
- World's oldest dog dies
- Shania Twain slowly steps back into spotlight after 2008 divorce
- The scoop on Bo, First Dog of the U.S.
- An institution ends when soap opera 'Guiding Light' airs its last show
- Post-'Idol,' Abdul plays court judge in TV's 'Drop Dead Diva
- Andrews to Oprah: Nude video internet leak was a 'nightmare'
- China's manufacturing expanded in August
- Sony to sell Mexican TV assets to Taiwan's Hon Hai
- PetroChina to invest US$1.7 billion in Canada
- Vivendi SA net profit slips 2.8 percent in 1H
- Brazil to boost state control of offshore oil
- Boeing names new head of commercial airplanes
- German unemployment rate rises slightly to 8.3 percent in August
- Low-price airline SkyEurope goes under
- Maruti Suzuki posts record exports
- Japan's auto sales
- Evraz reports loss
- Splendor Hotel Taichung launches moon cake sale
- Grand Hyatt Taipei initiates efforts to give assistance to typhoon victims
- Africa: Come taste and see
- Taipei Fullerton Hotel presents Thailand delicacy in September
- Marsh and Munich Re team up to offer NexPower
- Sunworld offers Deaflympics F&B special rates
- Asian stocks advance on Hon Hai earnings
- Taiwan share prices close up 2.84 percent
- U.S. stocks fall after China sell-off shakes markets
- U.S. dollar higher in Asia ahead of U.S. factory data
- Oil rebounds in Asian trade after overnight declines
- 'First State' capital hosts all sorts of attractions
- New boy Ibrahimovic seals Barca victory
- Tweet away before, after games: NFL
- Pettitte retires first 20, Yankees top Orioles
- Gudjohnsen joins Monaco: club
- Pompey signing
- F1 in South Korea
- Easy for Serena, tough for Venus as U.S. Open starts
- Federer Express cruises into second round of U.S. Open
- Yao could be back: report
- Customers say kidnap suspect raised no red flags
- US kidnap suspect blamed drugs for 'downfall'
- US kidnap suspect blamed drugs for 'downfall'
- Dalai Lama holds talks with Taiwan's Catholic leader
- DPP poll shows 75% of Taiwanese back Dalai Lama`s visit
- Taiwan confirms 8-month-old boy as hospitalized A (H1N1) patient
- Typhoon might hit Taiwan over the weekend: CWB
- Zettel to be back on skis after knee injury
- Obama may get more specific about health overhaul
- US mobile home slayings hit extended family
- Everton signs Atletico Madrid defender Heitinga
- AP Source: Chrysler sales fall 15 percent in Aug.
- UN: Poor nations need $600B for climate change
- Security flaws reported at US Embassy in Kabul
- Kahn: Rubio backed out of coming to Wolves
- Kranjcar leaves Pompey to rejoin Redknapp at Spurs
- Report: Bank of America offering to repay some aid
- Gulf Arab funds loosen purse strings
- Britain, Scotland unveil Lockerbie correspondence
- Hoffenheim loans Wellington to FC Twente
- Venezuela: Chrysler must pay $6M tax debt
- Study: Swine flu easily overtakes other strains
- Kahn: Rubio backed out of coming to MN this year
- Kuznetsova cruises to 1st-round victory
- Ukraine, Russia agree on gas deliveries
- Analysis: Turkey, Armenia tackle differences
- US, European stocks sag
- Clunkers boosts Ford sales; Chrysler sales fall
- Tsonga beats Buchanan in 1st round of US Open
- US soldier trying to regain custody of daughter
- No charges in disabled US boy's disappearance
- Birmingham signs Teemu Tainio until end of season
- Stocks shrug off better factory data, head lower
- Diarra urges disgruntled French fans to back team
- US, Cuba to start talks on direct mail exchanges
- Ranieri replaces Spalletti as Roma coach
- Kranjcar leaves Pompey to rejoin Redknapp at Spurs
- Burnley signs Nugent on loan from Portsmouth
- Relocation of US troops will test new Japan leader
- Ranieri replaces Spalletti as Roma coach
- Dominican Republic, Libya establish relations
- Security flaws reported at US Embassy in Kabul
- Lockerbie controversy shadows Libyan anniversary
- Police: Standoff at Texas home ends with 3 dead
- Italian minister: OK to drink (a little) and drive
- Firefighters gain on blaze near Los Angeles
- Israeli foreign minister to visit Africa
- US wants new rules for medical helicopters
- Music icons celebrated in Broadway-bound musical
- Erich Kunzel, Cincinnati Pops director, dies at 74
- Saudi prince on phone with militant when attacked
- Scotland faced no obstacles in Lockerbie decision
- Boxing legend Ali traces roots to Irish town
- Heitinga moves as transfer window closes quietly
- Corpse hanged near bar in Ciudad Juarez
- ID theft ring included wig wearing check casher
- Election talk heats up in Canada
- US, Cuba to start direct mail talks
- Heineken cracks down on tiny Swiss "Keineken"
- Oil prices fall as stock markets decline
- Iraq: Key figures since the war began
- American to cut 921 flight attendants jobs
- Jay-Z remembers DJ AM's drive to appear at show
- US Judge denies Kuwaiti's appeal for Gitmo release
- Hamas: 2 men killed in Gaza
- Coca-Cola invests in ZICO coconut water company
- Correction: Sudan-Violence story
- Twitter, texting useful for disaster communication
- Grenada opens hunting season
- Bill Cosby lends support to Detroit Public Schools
- 4 firms to help investors tap Fed lending plan
- Amnesty calls on Iraq to stop executions
- Natan Sharansky inspires Jewish students in Moscow
- Oscar voters to rank best-picture choices
- Turkey urges greater UN, EU role in Cyprus talks
- UK did stress Libya relations in Lockerbie letters
- Berlusconi wants to muzzle EU commissioners
- Swiss battery maker ReVolt picks Oregon as US base
- Hoax video of Michael Jackson creates online stir
- Clunkers boosts Ford sales; GM, Chrysler fall
- US soldier regains daily access to daughter
- Lawyers hail ruling in SocGen trader case
- Cost to fight fires adds up quickly for California
- Mass. AG is 1st to seek Kennedy seat
- Chicago's Michigan Ave. to close for Winfrey show
- Amnesty calls on Iraq to stop executions
- Erich Kunzel, Cincinnati Pops director, dies at 74
- Investors bail out of stocks, move into Treasurys
- US asks judge to dismiss diplomatic immunity suit
- Pope backs Italy church in Berlusconi row
- ID theft ring included wig-wearing check casher
- Greece says Turkish jets buzzed civilian plane
- England-Australia Twenty20 game abandoned
- Top-seeded Safina avoids major upset at US Open
- Change is seen in Atlantic from climate, fishing
- US reassures Poland on missile defense plans
- Politician won't apologize for 'Obama tags' remark
- Ontario's former attorney general charged
- Clunkers aid Ford, Toyota sales; GM, Chrysler fall
- US agency wants new rules for medical helicopters
- Jet-maker Eclipse Aviation opens under new owner
- Italy jets fly Italian colors in Libya
- UK stressed Libya ties in Lockerbie letters
- Charged ex-military nurse hints at mental problems
- Casey lists himself probably for Deutsche Bank
- Change is seen in Atlantic from climate, fishing
- Jamaican bank reports 'irregular' trading losses
- Madonna wrapping up world tour in Israel
- US family keeps growing with No. 19 on the way
- Top-ranked Safina puts a scare into US Open
- Gold prices gain on safe-haven buying
- Jury picks life in prison for 2 in Vegas bombing
- School's out in Oaxaca: Teacher strike
- CIA will not reveal more interrogation secrets
- Wounded AP photog among 9 Gramling Award winners
- Brazil wary of playing in small Rosario stadium
- In Ethiopia, fighting blindness may prevent deaths
- NY schools to offer free swine flu vaccinations
- Gulf Air resumes commercial flights to Iraq
- Alinghi says sea trials have it on course for Cup
- Worries about banks drag stock market lower
- Chevron: No payment for enviro damages in Ecuador
- End of the US PGA Tour line for Scott
- Timeline on communication on Lockerbie bomber
- Antigua: Banker replaces disgraced regulator
- Best-selling Bible to undergo revision
- Fluminense fires coach Renato Gaucho
- Dollar climbs on growing worries about US economy
- 91 countries agree to illegal fishing treaty
- Briscoe, Franchitti, Dixon eyeing last IRL race
- Trump gets approval to expand Scottish golf course
- UN fired 16 staffers in past year
- Jimena weakens to Category 3 off Baja Califonia
- Family brood keeps growing with No. 19 on the way
- Line forming for Argentina-Brazil tickets
- Gmail knocked offline for `majority' of users
- Trace Adkins to perform anthem at Flight 93 site
- Guatemala convicts paramilitary in disappearances
- Killer gets life for Valentine's Day rampage in NY
- Video shows chicks ground up alive at egg hatchery
- Jimena weakens to Category 3 off Baja California
- Revival of 'Angels in America' set for off-B'way
- Regulators impose new limits on leveraged ETFs
- White House calls attempt to kill Saudi `cowardly'
- American to cut 921 flight attendants' jobs
- EBay partially undoes Skype deal, selling majority
- T'Wolves say Rubio backed out of chance to play
- US Open Show Court Schedules
- Injuries put early end to Power's IndyCar season
- Lockerbie overshadows Libyan coup anniversary
- US Open Results
- Chile: 129 to be arrested on `dirty war' charges
- Trump gets approval to expand Scottish golf course
- UN fired 16 staffers in past year
- Tazawa rejoins Red Sox
- School's out in Oaxaca: Teachers on strike
- Astronauts embark on 1st spacewalk of mission
- USVI reports 1st swine flu death
- US man to stand trial in Kenyan's disappearance
- Obama to host dinner for Islamic holy month
- Dog makes meal of deputy cruiser's tires
- Ministers call for IMF, World Bank reforms
- Jury picks life in prison for 2 in Vegas bombing
- Financier Stanford back in jail with leg aneurysm
- US, Cuba to discuss resuming direct mail
- US agency rules in Muslims' favor in dispute
- Fire threatens actress Hedren's animal preserve
- Chile: 129 to be arrested on `dirty war' charges
- Talks fail to resolve West Indies cricket dispute
- Former Tuskegee Airman who became judge dies at 88
- Jack at the Masters, but only for 1 hole
- Newspaper publisher Freedom files for bankruptcy
- Peruvian nanny's US murder conviction overturned
- EU talks of $75 bn boost for IMF
- Spacewalkers tackle hefty tank removal in space
- Interim leader: elections will end Honduran crisis
- Jackson death certificate reflects homicide ruling
- Ecuador backs off closing television broadcaster
- Huge wildfire portends bad California fire season
- Ichiro Suzuki returns to Seattle lineup
- Judge: Hawaii can't cut migrants' health care
- Saba threatens to secede from Netherlands Antilles
- King of Pop to rest among quiet, history
- GM delays new Buick shipments on quality concerns
- Mexico lifts ban on using cell phones on planes
- Tippi Hedren's animal preserve threatened by fire
- Protests break out in Sao Paulo slum
- Auto sales post best month of year but could slow
- 'Mad Men' renewed for fourth season on AMC
- LeAnn Rimes announces her divorce on her Web site
- Jackson death certificate reflects homicide ruling
- US cyclist Hincapie signs with BMC Racing Team
- Leipheimer signs 2-year deal with Armstrong's team
- Wednesday, September 9
- White House: Obama may detail health plans soon
- US appeals court upholds Internet gambling ban
- World Golf Glance
- Catholic seminarians embrace strict rules
- Twitter opens a door to Iowa operating room
- Jobless and homeless, blogger scores Elle job
- Letter to E. Jean from homeless, hopeful blogger
- Texas opens doubleheader with 5-2 win over Toronto
- Group: US Embassy guards in Kabul are mistreated
- 2016 Olympic bidders await IOC evaluation report
- Zelaya: OAS will not recognize Honduran election
- South African white man granted refugee status
- US court to rehear infant deportation case
- White House: Obama may detail health plans soon
- Dominica gets $40 million loan from China
- Lisicki changes serve and still wins at US Open
- Dressed for success, Sharapova advances at US Open
- 8 people slain in US were 'good country folks'
- Obama hosts dinner for Islamic holy month
- Brazil official says Amazon deforestation slowing
- 8 people slain in Ga. were 'good country folks'
- Chimps evacuated from LA fire try to escape
- Sharapova returns to US Open with easy victory
- Carnivorous cocktails put meat in your glass
- Phil Spector being moved to different prison
- Taiwan shares open lower
- 3 charged in sex tourism cases ordered held in US
- US women down Sweden 7-0 at Canada Cup
- Hill near 'E.T.' home like 'surface of the moon'
- Freed reporters describe North Korea ordeal
- California faces troubling wildfire season
- Mexico evacuates thousands ahead of hurricane
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Ivanovic falls further, drops opener to Bondarenko
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- Philippines' San Miguel 2Q profit jumps sixfold
- 3,309 typhoon victims sheltered in military barracks
- Foreign exchange rates
- Seoul sees NKorea's overtures as tactical changes
- Serb wins appeal against extradition to Croatia
- Australian economy grows 0.6 pct in June quarter
- Australian vet dies of rare virus from horse
- Mexico eases ban on using cell phones on planes
- Post-disaster relief to be made core military mission
- Taiwan court convicts former first lady of perjury
- ASIA AT 0300 GMT, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2009
- US Open at a glance
- Murray gets straight-sets victory at US Open
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Hurricane Jimena lashes southern Baja California
- Commonwealth suspends Fiji over democracy
- Jerry Springer to host live 'America's Got Talent'
- China to punish school officials over swine flu
- Poll: Japan voters were fed up with ruling party
- Dent wins first US Open match since 2005
- US releases $214 million to aid Mexico drug fight
- Taiwan court convicts former first lady of perjury
- Chinese sentences dissident to 13 years jail
- Cole Hamels dominates Giants, tosses 2-hitter
- Malaysian Muslims allowed at Black Eyed Peas gig
- Number of hospitalized H1N1 patients rises to 95
- Bay, Drew, Youkilis homer in Red Sox win over Rays
- Calderon: Mexico bearing recession better than '95
- Oil hovers above $68 as US crude inventories drop
- Spacewalkers tackle hefty tank removal in orbit
- Mexican cops ambush troops who arrested colleague
- Bomb explodes at Athens bourse, 1 woman hurt
- Sun's server share hit as antitrust scrutiny looms
- Productivity, factory orders seen on the rise
- Club World Cup to make UAE a football destination
- NKorea minister visits Beijing for bilateral talks
- Colombia's lower House Oks re-election bill
- Venice film festival retains allure without deals
- Chinese sentences dissident to 13 years jail
- Ford, Nolan lead Shock over Mercury
- Asia tracks Wall Street slide amid financial fears
- American League Leaders
- Singapore economy seen shrinking 3.6 pct in 2009
- Hurricane Jimena swirls past southern Baja resorts
- Foundation launches letter campaign against tobacco plant
- China denies visas to producers of earthquake film
- Andy Lau apologizes for lying about marriage
- Hurricane Jimena weakens to Category 2 storm
- Hamels shutout steers Phillies over Giants
- National League leaders
- UN reports sharp fall in Afghan opium production
- Transition to Hanyu Pinyin in final stages: MOE
- China to limit rare earth exports, official says
- Nielsen takes leave during England tour
- Bomb explodes at Athens bourse, 1 woman hurt
- Police detain 7 Tibetan protesters in Katmandu
- Business group says China raising market curbs
- Japan's incoming government faces weak mandate
- Ex-senior military officer gets stiff sentence for corruption
- Hirvonen, Loeb continue battle in Rally Australia
- House fire kills woman, 3 children in Sweden
- Fitch raises South Korea's credit rating outlook
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- ASIA AT 0700 GMT, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2009
- Microsoft cuts Japan price for Xbox 360 Elite
- ST-Ericsson appoints Gilles Delfassy as new CEO
- 'Spiderman' fined over Malaysia Twin Towers climb
- Explosion rips through crowd in east Afghanistan
- 6 nations to meet on Iran's nuclear program
- China set to approve 1-dose swine flu vaccines
- China allows ping pong champ a girlfriend
- Spirit of endurance emerges from the mud
- Taiwan shows competence in promoting e-governance: official
- Spain's jobless claims rise
- Dhoni, Dilshan top nominees for ICC Awards
- Iraq: 4 get death sentence in bank heist case
- Share prices close higher on local bourse
- Euro steady against dollar
- Blast kills Afghan deputy chief of intelligence
- Microsoft cuts Japan price for Xbox
- Israeli, Palestinian ministers discuss economy
- Strong earthquake strikes Indonesia's Java island
- Weather aids California fire crew, battle not over
- Pingpong lovers: China allows champ a girlfriend
- South Africa: city's new bus system attacked
- UK did not want Lockerbie bomber to die in prison
- Iraq: 4 get death sentence in bank heist case
- Indian army kills 5 suspected rebels in Kashmir
- Japanese stocks tumble in wake of Dow's drop
- Taliban blast kills Afghan deputy chief of intel
- Denmark deports 22 Iraqis who were denied asylum
- Murray cruises, Safina struggles at US Open
- Justice Stevens slows his hiring at high court
- China shares rise on higher manufacturing data
- Taiwan urged to improve water resources management
- Poll: Center-right group favored in German ballot
- Musical finds comedy in aging, dentures and death
- Justice Minister inspects community service program
- World markets track US slide amid financial fears
- China set to approve 1-dose swine flu vaccines
- More Khmer Rouge leaders could face trial
- Quake near Athens, no damage or injuries reported
- 23 killed in Taliban blast; intel chief killed
- Impact of Taiwan's GPA accession still unclear: U.S. trade group
- World envoys ask what next after Afghan elections
- Abkhazia threatens Georgian ships
- Strong earthquake strikes Indonesia's main island
- Spending lifts euro economy in 2Q
- Sony sells PCs with Google Web browser installed
- FIFA World Rankings List
- 3 Malaysian lawmakers detained in power dispute
- Philippines unlikely to climb World Bank survey
- Gunmen wound Pakistan religious affairs minister
- RHJ sweetens offer for Opel
- Dutch prosecute Arab group over Holocaust cartoon
- Pakistan minister wounded in shooting
- UK didn't want Lockerbie bomber to die in prison
- Pakistan court again puts curbs on nuke scientist
- BP announces `giant' oil find in Gulf of Mexico
- US dollar mostly lower in Europe
- 23 die in Taliban suicide blast; spy chief killed
- UN nuclear watchdog says Iran threat 'hyped'
- Pakistani religion minister wounded in ambush
- TV channel plans UK's first live election debate
- German 'cash for clunkers' ends
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- ERC: Richards in total control of fake blood scam
- Poll: Center-right group favored in German ballot
- Thousands of Romanian judges on strike
- Spending lifts euro economy in 2Q
- Rubio: NBA move was too risky and complicated
- China detains 15 parents for lead poison unrest
- RHJ sweetens offer for GM's Opel
- Israeli, Palestinian ministers discuss economy
- Franck Montagny in touch with USF1
- Australian terror cell member jailed for 5 years
- Abkhazia threatens Georgian ships on Black Sea
- German federation dismisses Klinsmann speculation
- Europe, Asia fall on US finance-sector fears
- Dalai Lama urges people to become spiritual
- Powerful Indonesian quake kills 7; dozens injured
- Irish boardroom battle resumes at Independent News
- South Korea reports 4th swine flu-related death
- ERC: Richards in total control of fake blood scam
- EU proposes to take in more refugees
- Denmark deports 22 Iraqis evicted from church
- Study: 1.6 billion face water, food threat in Asia
- Foreign tourism falls in France over summer months
- EU ministers talk up bonus restrictions
- Learn from Typhoon Morakot: scholar
- British safety video on texting an Internet hit
- 1st stage of trial in Winfrey school scandal ends
- Pakistani religion minister wounded in ambush
- US bank's thumbprint rule irks man with no arms
- Dutch to prosecute Arabs over Holocaust cartoon
- German court lets boy be named 'Djehad' _ holy war
- Arsenal to decide on appeal against Eduardo's ban
- WWF urges governments to reach new climate deal
- Yelena Isinbayeva awarded Spanish prize
- Bayern: no Madrid deal on Ribery
- Powerful Indonesian quake kills 11; dozens injured
- Indian politician's helicopter missing in rains
- US stock futures steady after previous day's dive
- FTSE 100 down 2.78 at 4,816.92
- Danaher buying MDS unit for $1.1 billion
- Homeland Security chief: New infections expected
- Irish unemployment hits 14-year high of 12.4 pct
- Oil hovers above $68 as US crude inventories drop
- Holocaust museum shooting suspect to face hearing
- Philippines hopes to send 20,000 workers to Guam
- Complaint against witnesses in French motor crash
- Developer: Asian workers end Dubai strike
- Roman-born Ranieri takes charge of AS Roma
- Slain US man always opened his home to family
- Spy chief among 23 killed in Taliban suicide blast
- Immelman has low expectations at European masters
- Graphic British safety video is an Internet hit
- UK's Brown: No deal struck on Lockerbie bomber
- China to tighten security ahead of anniversary
- $16 million heroin seizure at Bulgarian border
- IPL tries to mediate dispute with IMG
- FEI urged to create anti-doping probe team
- UN nuclear watchdog says Iran threat 'hyped'
- Evacuation holdouts defy danger to protect homes
- Strong Indonesian quake kills 15, flattens homes
- Israelis, Palestinians resume high-level talks
- Saudi Arabia: Wanted militant surrenders
- Nokia plans more phones, netbook
- Rice growers expected to have strong 2009 yields
- Hindu and Jew urge Madonna to take up Gypsy cause
- Injured Ibrahimovic could miss Sweden-Hungary game
- Homeland Security Sec'y: New infections expected
- Indian politician's helicopter missing in rains
- IOC releases report on 4 bid cites for 2016
- World Bank presses G-20 aid to poorest countries
- Dalai Lama donates US$50,000 to typhoon victims
- GDF Suez expands exploration activity in Asia
- Bulgaria to review energy deals with Russia
- US not expecting big change in alliance with Japan
- ASIA AT 1200 GMT, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2009
- Cabinet reshuffle to be completed soon: Presidential Office
- Villa completes signing of Dunne from Man City
- France threatens to blacklist US electronics co.
- Iranian commander: ex-president challenged state
- Romanian minister cancels Netherlands visit
- Freed reporters describe North Korea ordeal
- Weather aids LA fire crew, but battle not over
- Productivity up 6.6 percent in 2Q, most in 6 years
- Cole follows Terry in signing new Chelsea contract
- Spain's jobless claims rise
- 6 nations meet on Iran's nuclear program
- 9 suspected yacht smugglers arrested in Moscow
- Europe, Asia fall on US finance sector fears
- Yelena Isinbayeva awarded Spanish prize
- Danish report warns of Russia's Arctic ambitions
- Powerful Indonesian quake kills 15; dozens injured
- European Central Bank to hold rates steady
- Lawyer: US kidnapper's wife misses children
- Italian firm makes 'rocket' car for Gadhafi
- Jordan: 2 Palestinians plead not guilty to terror
- Sri Lanka defends 20-year sentence for journalist
- When did the fair go out of play?
- German 'cash for clunkers' program ends
- NATO: Afghanistan goals not dependent on election
- Dalai Lama: Purpose of Taiwan visit fulfilled
- Las Vegas Sands plans exchangeable bonds sale
- Pfizer to pay record $2.3 billion settlement
- Taiwan's tallest mountain Yushan to stay closed until mid-October
- French language bookstore in NYC to close
- US extends Iraq contract for Blackwater firm
- Freed reporters say they were dragged into NKorea
- New Zealand bats first in T20 against Sri Lanka
- Turkey, Iraq, Syria to discuss water sharing
- Pilgrimage dispute interrupts Cyprus peace talks
- Karzai extends lead in Afghan election with 47 pct
- EU agrees to give
- EU agrees to give
- EU agrees to give
- EU agrees to give
- EU agrees to give
- EU agrees to give
- EU agrees to give euro125 bn to IMF
- Brown-Forman 1Q profit rises on lower costs
- Strong Indonesian quake kills 32, flattens homes
- UK: No deal made with Libya on Lockerbie bomber
- Tropical storm heads for eastern Caribbean
- Officials: Pfizer to pay record $2.3B penalty
- AP Sportlight
- Israel releases 9 Hamas lawmakers from prison
- Stocks dip at open after jobs data
- Gabon awaits presidential election results
- Ukraine's Naftogaz struggles with debt amid losses
- Austrian Olympic Committee mired in allegations
- Iraq: 4 sentenced to hang for deadly bank robbery
- Stocks drift lower after jobs data
- Bulgaria to review Socialist contracts
- AutoNation to order more cars as it waits for $54M
- US extends Iraq contract for Blackwater air arm
- TV channel plans UK's first live election debate
- Lebanon's prominent Shiite financier in detention
- Qantas jet diverted again after midair mishap
- Factory orders rise less than expected in July
- UK teenagers accused of plotting school massacre
- EU pledges $75 bn boost for IMF
- Israeli archaeologists find ancient fortification
- IOC releases report on 4 bid cites for 2016
- Report: Chemical explosion kills 18 in China
- Indian official's helicopter missing in rebel area
- UK presses Caymans to raise taxes to solve deficit
- Powerful Indonesian quake kills 32; dozens injured
- US Holocaust Museum shooting suspect goes to court
- Iranian commander: ex-president challenged state
- Ex-Arabic school principal's case dismissed in NYC
- Factory orders rise less than expected in July
- UN asks donors for $23.5m for uprooted Yemenis
- Weather helping fight against massive LA blaze
- Well-known Gypsy praises Madonna's defense of Roma
- Oil slips below $68 ahead of supply report
- 2016 Olympics Bid City Capsules
- Industry group proposes replacing Fannie, Freddie
- Thailand's swine flu death toll reaches 130
- EU proposes to take in more refugees
- Tough talk toward Iran as deadline month begins
- No political motives behind Taiwan visit: Dalai Lama
- World markets fall on fears stocks are overvalued
- New US ambassador: global issues test China ties
- Moldovan lame-duck president says he will resign
- Pfizer to pay record $2.3B penalty over promotions
- US post office outlets facing closure cut to 413
- Westwood, McIlroy not thinking Ryder Cup _ yet
- UN slams Ukraine deportation of Congolese migrants
- Tokyo confident after IOC evaluation report
- Stocks slip; Investors are cautious after tumble
- Japan's next first lady anything but bland
- Israeli archaeologists find ancient fortification
- Denilson and Bendtner sign new Arsenal contracts
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scores
- Quest for 4 golds in London a possibility for Bolt
- China injects star power into anniversary film
- President promises not force relocation of typhoon-hit villages
- Oil prices edge up as supplies tighten again
- Stocks zigzag as traders stay cautious after slide
- EU rejects Berlusconi criticism over media policy
- AP source: DJ AM autopsy finds undigested pills
- Hartford mayor surrenders for 2nd time this year
- Libya appoints judge to Swiss arbitration panel
- Report: Hatoyama, Obama speak by telephone
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- US envoy downplays worries about Karzai
- Greece: Buried anti-tank rockets found
- New Zealand 141-8 against Sri Lanka in T20 match
- Report: Latinos routinely targeted in NY suburb
- Climate spotlight: 1,000 ice men melt in Berlin
- US Holocaust Museum shooting suspect goes to court
- Official: Windies snr. players must play in Guyana
- Dalai Lama urges media to 'tell the truth'
- Quake kills 15 people in Indonesia
- China to unveil new missiles on National Day: state media
- Baby boy youngest hospitalized flu patient
- Polls show approval for humanitarian visit by Dalai Lama
- Officer sentenced to 10 years in corruption scandal
- In Brief
- Native fashion, multimedia art at 2009 World View Series
- Bombers target Athens stock exchange
- Attack kills top Afghan official
- Four sentenced to die for violent Iraq bank robbery
- China denies visas to producers of earthquake film
- Mexico tourists flee Hurricane Jimena
- World powers discuss Iran
- Chilean soldiers, police sought over Pinochet-era abuses
- In Brief
- Seventy years after World War II's start, old enemies take stock
- Dalai Lama's visit is mirror for KMT, CCP essence
- Seoul sees North Korea's overtures as tactical changes
- U.S. journalists break silence on North Korea capture
- U.S. snares three for sex with Cambodian children
- Nepal police arrest Tibetan protesters
- European views of Gadhafi clash with others
- Gaza fishermen say Israel trawling for informants
- King of Pop to rest among quiet, history
- Hand axes in Europe nearly a million years old, study shows
- In Brief
- Madonna wrapping up world tour in Israel
- Andy Lau apologizes for lying about marriage
- French"Spiderman" fined for scaling Malaysia's towers
- China said to limit foreign computer companies
- Juncker backs bankers' bonus limit
- AIG CEO wants to halve Wall Street Banks' IPO Fees
- Silver Lake buys Skype; buyout firms return to basics
- Acer shares rise as company anticipates 3rd-quarter surge
- Rothschild to start new fund
- Sunworld Dynasty Hotel presents September cake
- New cultural guide off the press
- TankBlue scales up production of high quality 3" Sic wafers
- Free admission for Macau Wine Museum
- TANDBERG ships business-quality Webcam
- NEA HIN and Clorox Co. offer help to teachers
- China raises prices for 4th time this year
- Taiwan share prices close up 0.29 percent
- U.S. stocks sink, Dow Jones plunges by triple digits
- Yen boosted in Asia by falling stocks, demand for safe investment
- Edinburgh offers history and haggis on the cheap
- Hamels shutout steers Phillies over Giants
- Leipheimer inks deal with Armstrong's RadioShack
- Heitinga moves to Everton, Tottenham signs Kranjcar
- Greipel wins Tour of Spain fourth stage
- Murray, Djokovic off to winning starts
- Safina makes narrow escape at U.S. Open
- England's Milner rejects Croat conspiracy theories
- Pope's envoy to console Typhoon Morakot victims in Taiwan
- Taiwanese musician plays sitar for the mountains and the sea
- Dalai Lama receives compatriots, Tibetan Buddhists in Taiwan
- Taiwan confirms 10-year-old boy as 6th A (H1N1) death
- China needs freedom for social harmony, urges Dalai Lama
- Taiwan capital stumbles in run-up to Deaflympics
- Tornatore's 'Baaria' premieres at Venice film fest
- Abductions on rise in Russia's North Caucasus
- Official: Windies must play in Guyana tourney
- Olympic champion Werth gets 6-month ban for doping
- UK's Blair to debut on US show
- Canucks sign G Luongo to 12-year extension
- Jon Gosselin: 'I took a lot of abuse' from Kate
- US agency won't list butterfly as endangered
- Ilan and Perrin out for 2 weeks
- Nigeria militant describes training in Afghanistan
- Powerful Indonesian quake kills 33; dozens injured
- Cyprus peace talks halted over pilgrimage
- Beach Boys concert in Anchorage was free
- Lockerbie bomber taken to intensive care
- US auditor says Mexican truck safety rules unmet
- Danaher buying MDS, Life Technologies unit
- Google pledges more blurring in Switzerland
- Cate Blanchett suffers head wound on stage
- Italian skier Fill to miss start of season
- Scots lawmakers vote not to back Lockerbie release
- 1st stage of trial in Winfrey school scandal ends
- Oil falls below $68 despite tightening supplies
- ABC News: Gibson retiring, Sawyer will be anchor
- ABC News: Gibson retiring, Sawyer will be anchor
- Mauresmo ousted from US Open in 2nd round
- Cyprus to issue
- Cyprus to issue
- US agencies coordination worries exchange chief
- Cyprus to issue euro3 bln bonds to domestic banks
- European, US markets tread water
- Judge: US school district showed prejudice
- Bombardier 2Q profit falls, but beats view
- 'First clown in space' has serious mission goals
- Ex-congressman Traficant freed from prison
- Synagogues under stress as High Holy Days approach
- Japan's ruling party could re-emerge after losses
- Fire official: Big LA forest fire human caused
- Japan's next first lady anything but bland
- S'pore's Lee Kuan Yew: Party will win next 2 votes
- 4 Iraqi security personnel to hang for bank heist
- Star of dolphin-hunt film wants to win over Japan
- Judge says Jackson's estate can pay for funeral
- Ruling expected in long Boeing, Airbus dispute
- Player gets one-year ban for flying kick
- After 1 year, Pakistani president's ratings slide
- Ex-NY Gov. Spitzer teaching at NYC's City College
- Eminem, Mary J. to pay tribute to Def Jam Records
- Scottish lawmakers disapprove of Lockerbie release
- China to approve single-dose swine flu vaccines
- US envoy for NKorea to travel to Asia
- Israelis, Palestinians resume high-level talks
- AP source: DJ AM autopsy finds pills in stomach
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Result
- Report: 3 plead guilty in engagement party attack
- Strong Indonesian quake kills 33; flattens houses
- Money buys success, football analysis shows
- Levi Johnston: Not much parenting at Palin home
- Greece's conservatives call early general election
- Brazil stays top of world rankings for 3rd month
- Madrid left with bittersweet taste by IOC report
- US: agency never did competent probe of Madoff
- Tickets sell quickly for Argentina-Brazil
- Former attorney general says he's innocent
- US wants to fill need for climate forecasts
- Lawyer in Stanford case defends $27M fee request
- Afghan spy boss killed in Taliban suicide attack
- US man arrested after family killed granted bond
- New Zealand beats Sri Lanka by 3 runs in first T20
- US: agency never did competent probe of Madoff
- Gas prices increase in Guadeloupe, Martinique
- Nigeria militant describes training in Afghanistan
- 'First clown in space' has serious mission goals
- Fed minutes: officials saw recession's end in Aug.
- No strain for Andromeda: Galaxy is cosmic cannibal
- Hurricane Jimena drops to Category 1 off Mexico
- Syria accuses Iraq of exploiting Baghdad attacks
- UK says it has been handed human remains in Iraq
- Hatoyama, Obama speak by telephone
- Rio 2016 Olympic bid gets lift from IOC evaluation
- Accused US Holocaust museum shooter ordered held
- Forced to shrink, Army National Guard gets pickier
- Chicago 2016 gets key IOC report on bid
- Ex-champ Safin bows out of last US Open in round 1
- Mutu ruled out of Romania's World Cup qualifiers
- Italy may close some schools over swine flu
- Govt asks appeals court to stay drug list decision
- 3 US states still ban teachers' religious clothing
- Stranger accused of slapping crying child at store
- Abductions on rise in Russia's North Caucasus
- Rio celebrates Olympic assessment report
- Venus Williams moves into 3rd round at US Open
- Ernie 'K-Doe' Kador: Emperor's clothes up for sale
- Venus moves on, Safin says goodbye at US Open
- Manson follower dying from cancer seeks parole
- US wants results from Obama nuclear meeting at UN
- Greek conservatives call early election Oct. 4
- 6 women writers win $25,000 Jaffe awards
- Treasury prices rise on worries about unemployment
- Severe flooding uproots 110,000 in Burkina Faso
- AA flight makes emergency landing in DomRep
- US: agency mishandled Madoff probes
- Ban ends Polar Ice Rim and Svalbard visit
- Senator demands congressional Lockerbie probe
- Swank promotes pet adoption, seeks to dispel myths
- Canucks' Luongo signs 12-year, $64M extension
- Ottawa's Smith retires, played over 1,000 games
- Brazil Senate passes speedy Internet divorce bill
- UK says it has been given remains in Iraq
- Oil prices flat as driving season closes out
- Levi Johnston: Palin wanted to adopt grandchild
- Gold hits 3-month high, other metals follow higher
- Alien abduction thriller set in remote Alaska town
- China to approve single-dose swine flu vaccines
- Lockerbie release challenges UK PM's leadership
- Facebook scam leads US woman to wire $4K abroad
- Judge: Cuba must pay $27.5M for jailing journalist
- Geithner says global economy still needs stimulus
- Briscoe becomes unlikely IndyCar title favorite
- Democratic fundraiser faces new allegations in NY
- Stocks fade as traders worry about unemployment
- US Hall of Fame jockey Milo Valenzuela dies at 74
- Sex, scandal, yawn: Madoff books are a bust
- US says Belgian man violated Iran arms embargo
- Chavez arrives in Algeria for two-day visit
- Media offer cash for interviews in US kidnap case
- Amazon.com makes its case against Google book deal
- NASA analyzing junk that could threaten astronauts
- Productivity gains in 2Q due mainly to cost cuts
- Libya denies Lockerbie bomber in intensive care
- Domestic battery case dropped against porn star
- US envoy urges restraint from Libyan leader at UN
- Oprah Winfrey to dedicate show to Michael Jackson
- Japan's new leader reassures US on strong alliance
- Statin cuts heart problems after artery surgery
- Jimena makes landfall on Baja California peninsula
- Nadal makes successful return to Grand Slam tennis
- US could withhold funds to Honduras over coup
- Dollar slips on productivity, unemployment reports
- Nathan blows it for Twins in 4-2 loss to White Sox
- Arabic school ex-principal's case dismissed in NYC
- US diplomat says US-Japan alliance to stay strong
- Chilean judge calculates Pinochet's secret fortune
- Lilly shines for Cubs, blanks Astros 2-0
- Amazon.com makes its case against Google book deal
- Reports: Pilgrim's Pride nears $2B sale to JBS
- Casey withdraws from second US playoff event
- Ecuador judge, Chevron dispute secret recordings
- At least 1 shot at California's Skyline College
- Obama using 5 measures to assess Afghan report
- Saudi national security adviser's term extended
- Bloodshed at Iranian camp tests US-Iraq transition
- Reports: Pilgrim's Pride nears $2B sale to JBS
- FAA will change airspace rules over Hudson River
- Schilling expresses some interest in Kennedy seat
- Schwarzenegger demands response to water crisis
- Inquiry of alleged misconduct at embassy under way
- Tropical storm heads for eastern Caribbean
- Republicans: Obama to spread socialism in schools
- Police use of Taser on man, 76, roils Wyoming town
- Williams moves on, Safin says goodbye at US Open
- Cowboys top NFL value rankings
- CA man charged with kidnapping teen he met online
- Cuban dissidents support Juanes concert in Havana
- The US golf playoff paring continues in Beantown
- Feds didn't clear brush in wildfire area
- Vania King upsets No. 15 seed Samantha Stosur
- US wants results from Obama nuclear meeting at UN
- Private exchange to aid startups seeking more cash
- Dunga says he won't pay special attention to Messi
- BP drills deepest-ever oil well in Gulf of Mexico
- Cuba: Talks with US about resuming mail service
- Pit bull that chewed off baby's toes is euthanized
- 3 indicted in racially US motivated beating
- AP Sources: YouTube to offer online movie rentals
- Dolly Parton sings at mountain park's anniversary
- Authorities: Wife watched over kidnap victim
- Pain subsides as Power looks ahead to recovery
- Canadian PM thinks election unavoidable
- Brazil's key interest rate left at 8.75 percent
- Ex-champ Safin bows out of last US Open in round 1
- US university gets $126M for ocean observatory
- General Motors to reopen Venezuela assembly plant
- FDA says frog or toad was in US man's soda can
- US Mormon missionaries to be deported from Guyana
- Cate Blanchett gets a head wound on stage
- Anniversary of WWII's end observed at Pearl Harbor
- Senator calls for Lockerbie investigation
- Student shot on Northern California college campus
- AP Sources: YouTube may offer online movie rentals
- Security official shot dead in western Mexico
- Venezuelan oil unions complain of election delays
- US Mormon missionaries to be deported from Guyana
- Giant US national debt needs giant calculator
- Thursday, September 10
- Police: Chris Brown's service includes manual work
- Big speech: Obama wants control of health debate
- Investigators seek clues in California wildfire
- Sawyer to take over as anchor of ABC evening news
- WWII vets mark Japan's surrender aboard battleship
- Officials: man tried to feed kitten to python
- Seattle libraries close for week to save money
- SEC bungled Madoff probes, agency watchdog says
- Comeback on track for Clijsters at US Open
- Hurricane Jimena makes landfall on Baja California
- Nadal returns, beats Gasquet, at US Open
- Sexual misconduct at embassy alleged
- Schwarzenegger demands response to water crisis
- FAA will modify airspace rules over Hudson River
- General Motors to reopen Venezuela assembly plant
- Officials: Top security officer killed in Mexico
- Caribbean news briefs
- Barcelona: By cable car, bike, or on a stroll
- Dominican police break up electricity protest
- Shanghai, China's Expo showcase, on a shoestring
- Obama envoy to resume talks in Mideast next week
- See the dinosaur bones in Vernal, Utah
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Hostel reviews: Baltimore, Chicago, Harlem, L.A.
- Go less, shorten treatments to hold on to the spa
- Federer reaches Open's 3rd round in straight sets
- Indonesian quake leaves 44 dead, dozens missing
- Investigators seek cause of California fire
- Brad Haddin out of Champions Trophy
- Indonesian quake leaves 44 dead, dozens missing
- Woman charged with scalding death in Las Vegas
- Memorial for missing poet held in US
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Argentine ex-army colonel who led uprisings dies
- Sounders beat DC United 2-1 to win US Open Cup
- Penny blanks Phillies in Giants debut
- Gunmen kill top state security officer in Mexico
- Serena joins Venus in 3rd round at US Open
- US Open Results
- US Open Seeds Fared
- Pondexter scores 25 as Mercury beat Fever 106-90
- Federer reaches Open's 3rd round in straight sets
- Parole hearing under way for ill Manson follower
- America's Cup rules spat headed back to court
- Jimena down to tropical storm on Baja California
- Wednesday's American League Leaders
- China injects star power into anniversary film
- Taiwan, St. Lucia sign volunteer cooperation pact
- Sabathia wins 16th, Yankees beat Orioles 10-2
- US Open at a glance
- ASIA AT 0300 GMT, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2009
- HK reports 2 swine flu-related deaths; tally at 9
- Kennedy memoir reveals remorse over Chappaquiddick
- Walrus, born in captivity, dies at US aquarium
- China to buy $50 billion of first IMF bonds
- Rivera has groin injury, could miss several days
- Indonesian quake leaves 46 dead, dozens missing
- Cardinal defends presiding over Kennedy's funeral
- Hurricane Jimena weakens to tropical storm
- Foreign exchange rates
- Woman arrested in Las Vegas scalding death
- Japan's Democrats move toward launching coalition
- French documentary filmmaker killed in El Salvador
- Kennedy memoir reveals remorse over fatal accident
- US, Australia seek military exercises with China
- Indian politician's helicopter found
- Study: Older Americans staying put in jobs longer
- Study: unemployed feel "traumatized" by recession
- Indian politician's helicopter found
- Manson follower Susan Atkins denied parole
- Serena joins Venus in 3rd round at US Open
- SKorean revises up 2Q economic growth to 2.6 pct
- Klitschko to donate tickets to LA firefighters
- HK tycoon plans to appeal PCCW buyout ruling
- Frenchman who made film on gangs slain in Salvador
- Slovenian, Canadian film critics killed in Manila
- China approves single-dose swine flu vaccine
- Demolition of Malaysia village starts amid protest
- An overview of deadly Indonesian earthquakes
- Ill Manson follower Susan Atkins denied parole
- China tries to calm unease over rare earths curbs
- Report: Loggerhead turtles at risk of extinction
- Further evidence points to recession bottoming out
- Obama facing hurdles for nuclear disarmament goals
- National League Leaders
- Asian stocks rise but caution over US jobs lingers
- Gunmen kill 17 people at a drug rehab in Mexico
- Oil steady near $68 amid mixed US demand signs
- India media: politician killed in copter crash
- Star-filled mausoleum awaits Michael Jackson
- US North Korea envoy due in Beijing for meetings
- India media: politician killed in copter crash
- Obama plans speech to take reins of health debate
- Balsillie agrees to start season in Arizona
- Pernod Ricard net profit up 12.5 percent for year
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi to file appeal in criminal case
- Botafogo draws Atletico Paranaense 0-0 in Copa
- Brazil, Spain, England close to World Cup spots
- 2 Pakistanis arrested in Britain return home
- China stresses prevention of heavy metal pollution
- UK soldier killed in Afghan bomb attack
- Attack on minister puts focus on Pakistan security
- New protest reported in China city of Urumqi
- HMV buys 50 pct stake in media company 7digital
- China shares up 5 percent on strong lending news
- Jimena weakening after plowing into Mexico
- Malaysia receives first submarine for navy
- Turkey denies buzzing of Greek civilian plane
- Report: Russia has MiG contract with Syria
- Taiwan says it won't censor China propaganda film
- Powerful Indian politician killed in copter crash
- Iran parliament votes on Ahmadinejad Cabinet list
- ASIA AT 0700 GMT, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2009
- Bahrain eyes first WCup berth
- Olympic gold medalist out of world triathlon final
- China shares up 5 pct on strong lending news
- UK homebuilder Bovis launches share placing
- Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi appeals conviction
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Powerful Indian politician killed in copter crash
- Oil rises to near $69 amid mixed US demand signs
- Report: New probe ordered in Politkovskaya killing
- European Central Bank to hold rates steady
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi files appeal in criminal case
- France expels 17,000 immigrants in 7 months
- Aid agency says Somali refugee camps overcrowded
- Exhibition on Taiwan's foreign aid to open in New York
- Greek PM to request early vote over economy
- Army: 10 killed in series of attacks in Thai south
- Federer, Hewitt each win to set up US Open rematch
- Swedish Riksbank keeps rates low, offers loans
- Spacewalk still on despite approaching space junk
- China shares up 5 pct on strong lending news
- New protest in Chinese city torn by July riot
- Star-filled mausoleum awaits Michael Jackson
- UN chief: rapid progress needed in climate talks
- Euro rises against dollar
- Japan stocks down on strong yen, US worries
- Pernod Ricard net profit up 12.5 percent for year
- Iran assembly backs most Ahmadinejad Cabinet pick
- Malaysia govt vows to nab cow head protesters
- Vaccine may protect pigs from human swine flu
- Motorcycle tribute will honor 9/11's Flight 93
- Novartis swine flu vaccine may work on fewer doses
- South Korean president names new prime minister
- German machinery industry expects weak 2010
- UK police find babies' remains, hidden since 1980s
- Software mogul attacked by elephant during safari
- Swedish Riksbank keeps rates low, offers loans
- Calif. fire crews fight on, locals survey damage
- Beijing denies NKorea seized US reporters in China
- UN says raw Gaza sewage poses danger for region
- Chopra named Pusan's Asian filmmaker of year
- Nation pays tribute to war dead
- Iran assembly approves most of hard-line Cabinet
- Attack on minister puts focus on Pakistan security
- President calls for cultural exchanges between Taipei, Santo Domingo
- Euro-zone retail sales fall in July
- German machinery industry expects weak 2010
- YouTube resolves UK dispute on music royalties
- Striker Vennegoor of Hesselink joins Hull
- 2 US soldiers killed in vehicle accident in Iraq
- Dainippon of Japan acquires US drug maker Sepracor
- Taiwan enjoys over US$15 billion in H1 trade surplus with China
- Army: 8 killed in series of attacks in Thai south
- Jimena brings heavy rain to Mexico's Baja Calif.
- 7 die when boat overturns in southern Vietnam
- German governor resigns after election losses
- Indonesian quake leaves 57 dead, dozens missing
- Van Nistelrooy ready to fight to play at Madrid
- Building of new West Bank housing drops
- Asian stocks rise as Shanghai jumps; Europe flat
- Norway's global pension fund drops Israeli company
- US dollar mostly lower in Europe
- Norway announces 1st confirmed swine flu death
- EU opens probe into Oracle bid for Sun
- Next Japanese leader reassures US on alliance
- UK study suggests drastic health care cuts
- Taiwan-funded tissue culture lab opens in St. Lucia
- Taiwan reports sixth death from H1N1
- Flying dust to worsen air quality in western Taiwan, Taitung
- Unscientific CNN online poll creates stir in Taiwan
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Cabinet approves NT$120b budget for post-typhoon reconstruction
- Foreign ministry denies pressuring Dalai Lama on visit
- Share prices surge above 7,100 in Taiwan bourse
- Taiwan's sovereign credit ratings may be downgraded: Fitch Ratings
- Donations for post-typhoon relief exceeds NT$13.1 billion
- Interior Ministry censured for negligence in supervising builders
- Cabinet defends government plan to repay insurance debts
- CowParade sculptures to be auctioned for charity
- More flu-like cases in northern Taiwan hospital
- Jiadong typhoon victims can return home in 10 days: premier
- Cabinet reshuffle to be revealed by Sept. 10
- Goal, itinerary of the Dalai Lama's visit consistent: MAC
- Taiwan's shopping vouchers to boost GDP by 0.3 to 0.5 percent
- No Taiwanese affected by Indonesia’s earthquake: foreign ministry
- Papal envoy to visit Taiwan
- Fresh protests in restive Xinjiang capital: witnesses
- China needs freedom for social harmony, urges Dalai Lama
- Ten-year-old boy 6th A(H1N1) fatality
- Taiwanese musician plays sitar for the mountains and sea
- In Brief
- What Gaza looks like through four Gazans' eyes
- Nepal's 'living goddess' adjusts to life in the IT sector
- U.S. sees first signs of growth
- South Korea economy grew faster than expected in 2Q: central bank
- Macau casinos take record US$1.5b in August: report
- China services activity near two-year high in August: survey
- Asian stocks rise but caution over jobs lingers
- Taiwan share prices close up 0.92 percent
- Wall Street stocks dip amid U.S. jobs jitters
- U.S. dollar below 92 yen for first time since mid-July
- Oil mixed in Asian trade
- 'A bourgeois sport'
- Japan's election shakes up relations with U.S.
- What Taiwan can learn from Dalai Lama visit
- Dozens trapped as Indonesia quake toll rises to 49
- At least 40 people killed in Mexico violence
- Charles Manson devotee denied parole: report
- Senior Indian politician killed in chopper crash
- Ahmadinejad says Iran ready for more sanctions
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi appeals against conviction
- Ex-Australian PM slams 'clumsy' Chinese diplomacy
- South Korea's Lee replaces PM, five other ministers
- Federer, Hewitt both win, set up U.S. Open rematch
- Sabathia wins 16th, Yankees beat Orioles
- Brazil, Spain, England close in on World Cup places
- ICRT's Battle of the Bands
- What's on
- National Museum of History
- National Museum of Natural Science
- Taipei Arts Festival
- Taipei Fine Arts Museum
- Aston Martin's DBS convertible fits dream garage
- Urban stories: Green directs hip-hop's hottest videos
- For the Record
- 'Proposal' says yes to rom-com cliches
- Even tweens will find 'Bandslam' trite and old hat
- Taipei stumbles in run-up to Deaflympics
- Dalai Lama wraps up Taiwan visit
- Holy See cardinal visits Taiwan to comfort typhoon victims
- Former President Lee Teng-hui on visit in Japan
- Mexico desperate for win at Costa Rica
- CDC study: Swine flu deaths higher in older kids
- Trial told UK teen sought explosives for massacre
- US dad pleads guilty in international kidnapping
- Israeli team working to decipher ancient texts
- Novartis: 1-dose swine flu vaccine a possibility
- Gabon opposition leader Pierre Mamboundou injured
- FIFA gives Chelsea 1-year transfer ban
- France, Germany, UK urge united EU front at G20
- Turkey to give Iraq, Syria more water from Tigris
- Virgin America seeks end to citizenship challenge
- U.S lawmakers support Zimbabwe's unity government
- Greipel wins 5th stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Indonesian quake kills 57 and leave dozens missing
- And they're off: Camels race along River Thames
- Greece heads for early election in October
- French documentary filmmaker killed in El Salvador
- No floor in sight for natural gas; prices plunge
- Indonesian quake kills 57, leaves dozens missing
- US vice president says stimulus plan is working
- German carmaker BMW to build 2 new Mini models
- No new Liverpool stadium until recession ends
- UN chief: rapid progress needed in climate talks
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Maradona predicts win, and he'd better be right
- Iraq accuses Syria of harboring armed groups
- G20 officials to talk recovery, bank reserves
- UK military: Soldier shot dead in Afghanistan
- Jordanian PM in Iraq seeking more oil supplies
- Canada reviewing controversial refugee case
- Swiss, Greeks have defense issues for WCup clash
- Russian expert in Arctic Sea case flees country
- Madonna visits Jordan's Petra ruins
- Gov't Officials: US to cut aid to Honduras
- Unrest as dictator's son declared winner in Gabon
- Scottish national party to press for independence
- Hamas leader congratulates Iranian president
- Stocks edge higher after jobs data, retail sales
- AP source: 'SNL' adds 2 performers for fall season
- Security assigned to watch guards at Kabul embassy
- Canada newspaper threatens to cease publication
- EU foreign ministers to discuss Iran, Afghanistan
- Newspaper editor who criticized Berlusconi quits
- Tropical storm heads for PRico, Virgin Islands
- Britain confirms identity of dead hostage in Iraq
- Oopsie! Police slash research hemp instead of pot
- US cuts aid to Honduras
- Egypt charges 13 with promoting Shiism
- 2 British soldiers killed in southern Afghanistan
- US cuts aid to Honduras in support of ex-leader
- Top-seeded Safina ekes out another win at US Open
- Germany's Porsche to turn to shorter hours
- Idaho court won't remove pre-Nazi swastika tiles
- Muti to conduct concert for Italy quake survivors
- Britain confirms identity of dead hostage in Iraq
- Russian activists blame Kremlin for Beslan deaths
- Turkey to give Iraq, Syria more water amid drought
- Environmental groups sue to protect ribbon seals
- US senator wants change of SEC funding
- G-20 officials to talk recovery, bank reserves
- Iran assembly approves most of hard-line Cabinet
- Tamira Paszek avoids doping ban
- Aunt: Niece missing 18 years 'remembers all of us'
- Finger bitten off during California health protest
- US woman talks about breaking long fingernails
- Safina struggles again, but pulls out another win
- Chestnut dethroned as rib eating king in Nevada
- Dementieva stunned by American teen Oudin
- Venezuela's inflation at 26.7 percent in August
- Jamaica appeals tribunal clears sprinter Brooks
- Texas drought drying Austin's famed Barton Springs
- US orders replacement of Airbus airspeed sensors
- Judge's review: Salinger spinoff a `dismal' book
- Arctic reverses trend, is warmest in 2 millennia
- Texas drought drying Austin's famed Barton Springs
- Aunt: Niece missing 18 years 'remembers all of us'
- Gabon dictator's son set to follow dad's lead
- Brazilian Senate approves loans for nuclear sub
- Rumford shoots 62 to take lead at European Masters
- US Labor Department wants tighter farm worker rule
- 'The Road' premieres at Venice
- Venezuelan president bashes Israel in Syria trip
- US agency approves plan for Gulf fish farming
- Gates: US faces difficult mission in Afghanistan
- Fiat enters Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes
- Opel workers threaten to withdraw concessions
- Jimena weakening after plowing into Mexico
- Schwarzenegger gets firsthand look at fire ruins
- Report: British lawmaker resigns from defense post
- Russian expert in Arctic Sea case flees country
- Iraqi deputy minister arrested in corruption sting
- Lufthansa completes takeover of Austrian Airlines
- US Open Results
- Garrido victim in prior case: 'Don't let him out'
- Judge's review: Salinger spinoff a `dismal' book
- Dementieva ousted at US Open
- Watson, Irwin among field in Walmart First Tee
- Gates: Obama plan `only beginning' in Afghanistan
- LA offers Skid Row homeless leniency on citations
- Unrest as dictator's son declared winner in Gabon
- No floor in sight for natural gas as prices plunge
- Spacewalk still on despite approaching space junk
- Zola Pieterse, nee Budd, running in college meet
- Airbus-Boeing ruling could end up hurting both
- 2010 WTA Tour Schedule
- Editorial Roundup
- Belgian to plead innocent to breaking Iran embargo
- UK defense aide resigns over Afghanistan policy
- Diebold selling US voting machine unit
- Iraqi deputy minister arrested in corruption sting
- Four held in Costa Rican ticket fraud
- Gold hits 6-month high, nears $1,000 an ounce
- 10,000 Chinese protest series of needle stabbings
- Texas death row inmate freed; state drops charges
- Treasury prices dip as hopes for recovery emerge
- 3 US governors no-show at border conference
- Stocks break 4-day slide ahead of jobs report
- Kaka says Messi the best in the world right now
- Jobless claims show labor market may slow recovery
- Cross-country motorcycle ride honors Flight 93
- El Salvador probes killing of French filmmaker
- Canadian terror suspect man gets 14 years
- Boeing plane deliveries drop 22 pct in August
- American playing for El Salvador in qualifier
- Czechs, Swedes win Czech Hockey Games openers
- Airspace proposal could add traffic control work
- Canadian terror suspect gets 14 years
- Venezuela plant failure causes widespread blackout
- Ex-Texas death row inmate freed, charges dropped
- US Virgin Islands probes theft from slavery museum
- France: No more settlements, or no Mideast peace
- NFL says Vick eligible to play in 3rd game
- Ex-Spurs forward Bowen retires after 12 seasons
- Canada appealing controversial refugee case
- Banks borrow more from emergency Fed loan program
- Dollar mixed on jobs data as ECB keeps rate steady
- Star-filled mausoleum awaits Michael Jackson
- FBI investigating ads offering Maine Indian scalps
- Marketing company sells clients Facebook friends
- Garrido among many sex offenders in US town
- US man who had more than 100 dogs is charged
- Woods on a roll, except for his putting
- Shvedova upsets No. 5 Jelena Jankovic at US Open
- US citizen deported from Egypt
- FBI investigating ads offering Maine Indian scalps
- US Open Show Court Schedules
- Obama facing hurdles for nuclear disarmament goals
- US pastor, father-to-be killed in drug sting
- UN peacekeeping chief in Darfur says war over
- Report: blasts kill 6 at Serbia munitions factory
- Erika weakens to tropical depression, nears PR
- Iraq seeks UN help in recent bombings
- Dementieva, Jankovic ousted at US Open
- Division-leading Tigers top Indians 4-3 in 10
- US man sentenced for threatening to kill president
- Cayman leader: New taxes won't solve fiscal woes
- American Airlines cleared in bias lawsuit
- Adriano says return to Brazil was key for recovery
- Court orders Google to help developer ID critics
- Edwards will race Atlanta despite broken foot
- Federal agency approves plan for Gulf fish farming
- U.S. Open-Low Ranked Men to the Third Round
- Google to draw up new privacy policy for books
- Fire chief shot by cop in US court over tickets
- Brewers win after Cardinals error
- Drug treatment center targeted in Mexico, 18 dead
- Administration unveils bank capital proposal
- Even charred landscape offers clues about wildfire
- Part of finger bitten off at US health protest
- US, Mexico to improve border police communication
- US urged to restore protection of Iranians in Iraq
- Els still wants to be No 1 again
- Donations pour in for US slaying victims' family
- Yankees' Rivera feels OK, no date for next game
- Montana officer resigns over Facebook comments
- Blasts kill 6 at Serbia munitions factory
- Spacewalk under way despite approaching space junk
- Nationwide blackout hits DomRep, 10 detained
- Pentagon extends Army unit in Afghanistan
- Kennedy denies affair with Kopechne in new memoir
- Vermont teen sentenced to prison in 'sexting' case
- Maradona and Argentina praying for help
- UK's Darling: Some bankers should pay back bonuses
- UN: Haiti has `historic opportunity' to progress
- North Korea says uranium enrichment in final stage
- Schumer: Change SEC funding after Madoff failure
- Jimena weakens as it plows into Mexico, killing 1
- Embassy guards to be dismissed for lewd behavior
- Giants minor leaguer De La Cruz suspended
- `Uncomfortable' with LDS missionaries in Guyana
- Spacewalk performed despite approaching space junk
- Court: Microsoft OK to sell Word during appeal
- Grieving Jankovic upset by Shvedova at US Open
- Barrymore to host skating event in Detroit area
- NFL says Vick eligible to play in 3rd round
- NY engine company shuts firehouse to wash elephant
- Jackson entombment far from cameras, public
- Judge extends deadline to debate Google book deal
- El Salvador arrests 1 in French filmmaker's death
- Obama administration rehires 9/11 health czar
- Hudson airspace changes may add to tower workload
- Stinker: HI bill to bar bad smells in buses fails
- Top China legislator in Bahamas for economic deals
- SpongeBob out, Snoopy in at Cedar Fair theme parks
- Analysis: Obama speech a sharp test of leadership
- Friday, September 11
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Study: New treatment may combat drug-resistant flu
- Gates says it's not time to leave Afghanistan
- Boxing champ Donaire recovering from scary fever
- American Apparel workers let go over legal status
- Report: Dirk Nowitzki's ex-fiancee not pregnant
- Djokovic moves into 3rd round at US Open
- Blake saves 3 set points en route to round 2 win
- Caribbean news briefs
- Obama speech to students draws conservative ire
- It's a boy for Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs
- San Diego Zoo's new panda cub is a boy
- Boeing plane orders drop 11 percent in August
- Peru rebels down air force helicopter, kill 3
- US Open at a glance
- No. 23 Lisicki sprains ankle on last point of loss
- US officials reject California water crisis blame
- US probes USAID funds in Afghanistan
- Museum of Chinese in America gets a new home
- US Forest Service: Arson caused giant LA wildfire
- Mary Mary still going strong 9 years later
- Jackson photographer recalls his famous client
- Geraint Wyn Davies sparks 'Dream' and 'Caesar'
- Q&A: Chita Rivera reflects on life in the theater
- New novel, new movies in works for writer Sparks
- Frankie Beverly and Maze get a CD tribute
- Podhoretz asks: Why are Jews liberals?
- Celebrity birthdays for Sept. 6-12
- Review: `Extract' tastes too bland
- Review: Not much to laugh about `All About Steve'
- `Guitar Hero 5' makes rocking out easier than ever
- Real rock stars groove on `Guitar Hero' fame
- The top ten music in the United States
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Brothers, 10 and 12, plead guilty to brutal attack
- East Asia focus in Seoul as Bahrain hosts Saudis
- Japan wonders if new leaders have economic vision
- Judge blocks drilling on US refuge
- Chile ditches 90K turkey eggs in swine flu measure
- US school signs agreement one in Philippines
- Russell Crowe challenges columnist to bike duel
- California to pay nearly $10 million on IOUs
- Mourners gathering for Michael Jackson funeral
- Protesters stop Rally Australia on 1st full day
- Former Olympic medalist avoids jail term
- Sharapova looks sharp in rout over McHale
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- US Open Seeds Fared
- Sharapova looks sharp in rout over McHale
- Anna Rawson shoots 64 in Canadian Women's Open
- North Korea says uranium enrichment in final stage
- Foreign exchange rates
- Tropical storm forms
- Jackson family belatedly leaves for funeral
- Fox adds on-air tweets to `Fringe' reruns
- Atty. says Dirk Nowitzki's ex-fiancee not pregnant
- Anger uncorked at bottle maker Sigg over BPA
- Mystics end Storm's 6-game win streak, 78-67
- Skeleton found with gun under US shed
- Security out in force in western Chinese city
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Jackson family belatedly arrives at funeral
- Homicide probed in massive LA-area arson fire
- Toyota Prius top-selling car in Japan for 4 months
- Tainan-Kaohsiung water channeling project to remain suspended
- US sanctions 6 Mexicans accused of meth trade ties
- Brown says UK troops stay in Afghanistan for now
- Michael Jackson service belatedly under way
- Police: Garrido was arrested in 1972 rape case
- AP IMPACT: Calm _ then sudden death in Afghan war
- AP picture shows pain of Afghan war
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Erika weakens to low pressure system near PR
- Aide: Israeli PM considering settlement freeze
- NFL Preseason Capsules
- Journal entries of AP photographer in Afghanistan
- Executive who led Google's China expansion leaving
- Roddick wins easily at US Open
- Asian markets gain cautiously ahead of jobs report
- Michael Jackson mourned by Taylor, other celebs
- U.S. Open Results
- Fans yearn for view of Jackson funeral
- US Open at a glance
- Oil hovers near $68 ahead of US jobs report
- Vietnam arrests blogger in crackdown
- Ruling on Airbus-Boeing dispute expected Friday
- Improving economy not likely to lower jobless rate
- China investors to fund Australian lithium project
- THURSDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Roddick wins easily under the lights at US Open
- Rooney always fears for England spot under Capello
- Prius top-selling car in Japan for 4th month
- Michael Jackson laid to rest
- NZ worker killed in bitumen tank explosion
- Myanmar court accepts Suu Kyi appeal
- Afghan officials: A NATO airstrike kills 40
- Credit Suisse revises Taiwan's economic projections upward
- Suspected gang member eyed in filmmaker's killing
- US cuts aid to Honduras in support of ex-leader
- Actress Mitzi Gaynor returning to Kauai
- 3 killed in suspected street racing crash in Fla.
- Blasts kill 7 at Serbia munitions factory
- Homicide probed in massive L.A.-area arson fire
- Afghan official: Airstrike on fuel trucks kills 40
- Gladys Knight moves Jackson mourners to tears
- Italy's 1st swine flu death reported in Naples
- Ga. pastor, father-to-be killed in drug sting
- U.S. beats Canada in women's ice hockey
- O'Connor signs for 2 years with Australian rugby
- China sees boost in employment of migrant workers
- European trade group survey shows Taipei good place to live
- NATO airstrike in Afghanistan kills up to 90
- 7 European countries want strict bank bonus limits
- NATO airstrike in Afghanistan kills up to 90
- Islamic summer camp in Saudi targets extremism
- Report: Khan aims for players' association
- Guest: Jackson funeral touching, emotional
- Malaysia blames Discovery Channel in dance flap
- Sprinkling of fans seek view of Jackson funeral
- Canadian inventor sues US universities over patent
- Thousands mourn Indian politician
- Smit wary of Wallabies, despite Tri-Nations table
- Hidden pockets of elderly said to be in poverty
- 7 European countries want strict bank bonus limits
- Chinese tourist arrivals expected to plunge next week
- Landslide kills 12 people in Mumbai slum
- Chinese police break up crowd near HQ of party
- Euro slightly higher against dollar
- Ducks get dumped by Boise State 19-8
- Orbiting junk expected to pass near space station
- Share prices close higher on local bourse
- Aides: Israel to build new houses in settlements
- Origin of Los Angeles-area wildfire investigated
- New Delhi presses accelerator to get venues ready
- Gabon tense but calm after vote
- Italy's 1st swine flu death reported in Naples
- DJ AM service attendees recount 12-step meeting
- Djokovic, Roddick show US Open threat
- European countries call on G-20 to tackle bonuses
- Latvala leads protest-filled Rally Australia
- Siemens expects strong rise in smart grid orders
- Senna returns for Spain's qualifier vs. Belgium
- KMT hopes cross-strait exchanges will get back on track
- Brown says UK troops will stay in Afghanistan
- Thai PM grants temporary passport to stateless boy
- Netherlands and Japan fine tune WCup preparation
- Jimena weakens to tropical depression over Mexico
- Wildfire's origin probed in blaze near Los Angeles
- Timbaland unleashes his beats in 'Beaterator'
- German services sector sales fall 11 pct in Q2
- China shares rise on rumors of IPO slowdown
- Jimena weakens to tropical depression over Mexico
- Japan shares lower ahead of US employment data
- Japan's new leader backs fiscal regulation
- Austrian Olympic Committee president quits
- Indonesia quake toll rises to 63, dozens missing
- Guest: Many wept during Jackson's funeral
- Philippine inflation down to 0.1 percent in August
- Jews who escaped Nazis as kids recreate train trip
- Miss. school bus hero's mom not surprised at feat
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Taiwan develops world's leading personal Internet device
- Bosnian Serb chief Karadzic seeks delay of trial
- Special EU summit called ahead of G20 talks in US
- North Korea says uranium program near completion
- Black boxes from Yemenia Airways flight damaged
- Oil rises above $68 ahead of US jobs report
- Thaksin supporters to mark Thai coup anniversary
- Philippines: Talks with communist rebels postponed
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Russia: Court order needed to open mail
- Number of H1N1 patients on the rise: CDC
- EU to hold special summit ahead of G20 talks in US
- Peugeot, Mitsubishi to launch electric car
- US trade chief sees hope on global trade talks
- Rally Australia standings
- Indonesian quake toll at 63, dozens still missing
- Austrian Olympic Committee president quits
- Ask AP: Movie popularity, Supreme Court security
- Bomb in south Thailand kills policeman, wounds 12
- WWII pilot to search German cellar for lost wings
- British climber dies on Greece's Mount Olympus
- Belgium to take in 1 former Guantanamo inmate
- World stocks up cautiously ahead of US jobs report
- UK construction output falls again in 2Q
- China police break up angry crowds near party HQ
- Gunfire in Gabon's 2nd-largest city
- Rio Tinto suspends iron ore talks with China
- Dutch order release of 4 terror suspects
- KMT to invite high-level Chinese delegation to visit Taiwan
- Australians win 4-cross events at world titles
- US dollar mixed in Europe
- Gov't to provide up to NT$30 billion in loans for tourism sector
- RTVE secures Olympic rights for
- RTVE secures Olympic rights for
- RTVE secures Olympic rights for
- RTVE secures Olympic rights for
- RTVE secures Olympic rights for
- RTVE secures Olympic rights for
- RTVE secures Olympic rights for euro70 million
- UK car registrations up 6 pct in August
- Croatia, Belarus miss key players in qualifier
- Stock futures creep higher ahead of jobs report
- 2010 Taiwan Lantern Festival gets early start in Chiayi
- Official: 115 die of malnutrition in Indonesia
- Jews who escaped Nazis as kids recreate train trip
- Tagged tuna reveals migratory data
- NATO: civilians may be among dead in Afghan attack
- H&R Block reports loss for 1Q due to costs
- 3 police killed in southern Russia blast
- Spain considers boosting Afghan presence
- London's FTSE 100 up 48.58 at 4,845.33
- Oil rises above $68 ahead of US jobs report
- EU to hold summit ahead of G-20 talks in US
- Taiwan forex reserves rise to new high
- Air France seeks to cut 1,500 jobs
- England wins toss and fields 1st against Australia
- Poll: Germany's Merkel still on track for majority
- Stateless boy gets Thai passport for origami event
- Ferguson: UEFA right to ban Eduardo for diving
- S. Africa army chief: Protest bordered on mutiny
- Top leader nudged Iran assembly to back Cabinet
- WHO: swine flu deaths reach 2,837
- RTVE secures Olympic rights for
- RTVE secures Olympic rights for
- RTVE secures Olympic rights for
- RTVE secures Olympic rights for
- RTVE secures Olympic rights for
- RTVE secures Olympic rights for
- RTVE secures Olympic rights for euro70 million
- Muntari plays down Ramadan 'feud' with Mourinho
- China blames ethnic separatists for needle attacks
- New climate forceasting system to be created
- Alves set to move to Al-Sadd from Middlesbrough
- Olympic Park cleanup for 2012 almost complete
- Trade ministers agree in India to restart talks
- Exhibition featuring late president planned for Kinmen
- Hungary hosts Sweden in key World Cup qualifier
- Thomas Aiken takes lead at European Masters
- Ferguson: UEFA right to ban Eduardo for diving
- Stock futures climb after jobs data
- Slovaks close to qualifying, Czechs to elimination
- Spanish boat evades pirates off Seychelles
- Spain ponders sending more troops to Afghanistan
- World stocks up as US job losses ease
- Stock futures stay positive after jobs data
- EU makes new appeal to Iran over nuclear program
- BP admits concerns about Libyan prisoner transfer
- NATO airstrike in Afghanistan kills up to 90
- New Zealand opt to bat first vs. Sri Lanka in T20
- Firefighters gaining on Los Angeles-area wildfire
- Brown: British troops to remain in Afghanistan
- JOC to ask Hatoyama to attend 2016 Olympic vote
- Hidden pockets of US elderly said to be in poverty
- US man fires cannon, hits neighbor's house
- Jobless rate at 9.7 pct.; 216K jobs lost in Aug.
- Dutch investigators: Man acted solo in royal crash
- AP Sportlight
- White House to open visitor logs to public review
- Terry surprised over FIFA transfer ban on Chelsea
- Denmark to send 140 peacekeepers to Lebanon
- Stocks edge up after positive jobs data for August
- Keiren Fallon beaten by 20-1 shot on return
- Elan says court rules against it in Biogen case
- Canada adds 27,100 jobs in August
- England using Slovenia to plan for Croatia match
- China blames separatist forces for needle attacks
- French referees facing sanctions
- Oil slips to near $67 after US jobless rate rises
- Roma defender Riise's former agent acquitted
- NGOs: More funding needed for women's health
- Indonesian quake toll at 64, dozens still missing
- President receives Kuei-Shan Little League team
- Spanish boat evades pirates off Seychelles
- Analysis: Experts say keep celebration on hold
- Chelsea ignored warnings about poaching talent
- German court halts ex-Siemens exec extradition
- Calm returns to Gabon's capital
- Air India aborts takeoff after fire, but none hurt
- Moussa: no to settlement freeze without Jerusalem
- President wants rigorous implementation of disaster prevention act
- Ruling on Airbus-Boeing dispute given to US, EU
- Euro Parliament president: Barroso vote Sept. 16
- Iniesta confident of quick Barcelona return
- Photo shows Fidel Castro outside, in dress shirt
- NATO launches study to redefine mission statement
- Coca-Cola to invest $200 million in Vietnam
- England 2018 WCup bid chief: We're the safe choice
- US Embassy fires 8 guards in lewdness scandal
- Cooperative venture launched to build homes for typhoon victims
- Argentina denies permission for cable TV merger
- 19 Macedonian border officials held for bribery
- Irish minister: Selling EU treaty tough task
- Stocks waver after mixed jobs report for August
- SEF head pushes cross-strait MOU on financial cooperation
- Top leader nudged Iran assembly to back Cabinet
- Orbiting junk likely to pass space station safely
- ThyssenKrupp expects more job cuts
- Supreme Court to hear Gitmo case
- Canada Supreme Court to hear Gitmo case
- Russia's one-factory towns struggle to survive
- Energy prices slide as US sheds jobs
- Myanmar court agrees to hear Suu Kyi appeal
- Abbas won't see Netanyahu before settlement freeze
- Army: 5 militants killed in northwest Pakistan
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scores
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- British author Keith Waterhouse dies at 80
- China official: 5 killed during Urumqi protests
- Ex-soldier to be sentenced in US for Iraqi deaths
- Brown defends troop presence in Afghanistan
- Australia reaches 260-5 vs. England at The Oval
- Guyana lifts ban on Jamaican singer Movado
- McGinley revives Ryder Cup hopes
- Australia reaches 260-5 in 1st ODI against England
- National mourning ceremony for typhoon victims set for Monday
- England vs. Australia Scoreboard
- North Korea says uranium program near completion
- US Embassy fires 8 guards in lewdness scandal
- New Zealand 170-4 in Twenty20 match
- Israel to build new houses in settlements
- Officials: Serbia may offer Iraq air force planes
- Unrest continues in Gabon
- Security guards a source of insecurity in China
- US says Israel settlement housing ignores road map
- England 2018 WCup bid chief: We're the safe choice
- Yemen offers cease-fire to Shiite insurgents
- White House sees progress in slowing job losses
- England using Slovenia to plan for Croatia match
- IMF aids Zimbabwe after years of bad relations
- France has injury worries ahead of Romania match
- French group limits aid to Chad after abduction
- Number of A(H1N1) patients on the rise: CDC
- North Korea claims it's in final stages of uranium enrichment
- Fresh protests erupt in restive Xinjiang amid lockdown
- Dalai Lama says 'always ready to go back to Tibet'
- Taiwan will not seek U.N. membership this year: ministry
- Ex-president Lee visits Japan
- In Brief
- Japanese novelist honors Taiwan writer
- Survey shows Taipei a good place to live
- Xinjiang syringe victims fear infection
- Dozens killed as NATO airstrikes hit Afghan fuel tankers
- Press watchdog condemns 'mounting crackdown' in Vietnam
- U.S. cuts aid to Honduras
- U.S. Treasury eases cash, travel restrictions on Cuba
- Baby born with 'external heart' undergoes surgery: report
- IN BRIEF
- Sarah Palin can see China from her house, too
- Obama speech a sharp test of leadership
- LA blaze ruled arson, homicide probe launched
- Jaycee kidnapper raped 14-year-old in 1972: police
- Deadly Jimena claims first victim in Mexico
- For Egypt's Christians, pig cull has lasting effects
- Poignant final farewell as Jackson laid to rest
- Michael Jackson photographer recalls his famous client
- 'Feminist' porn film funded by taxpayers opens in Sweden
- Suspected gang member eyed in filmmaker's killing: authorities
- Camera turns on 'Videocrat' Berlusconi at Venice film festival
- Thinner thighs, weaker heart
- U.S. seeks new pact to beef up banks by 2010
- U.S. Sprint, HTC to release Android phone in October
- Google to draw up new privacy policy for books
- Costa Rica's legal watchdog approves China oil contract
- Boeing commercial jet orders drop 11 percent in August
- China investors to fund Australian lithium project
- Google China president Kai-Fu Lee steps down
- Trade ministers pledge commitment to Doha
- In Brief
- Asian markets gain cautiously ahead of U.S. jobs report
- Taiwan share prices close up 0.68 percent
- U.S. stocks climb on economic, retail sales data
- U.S. dollar steady in Asia ahead of U.S. jobs data
- Oil recovers in Asian trade
- Brewers win after Cardinals' error
- Italian Fisichella gets green light for switch to Ferrari from Force India
- Rumford takes charge at European Masters
- Anna Rawson shoots 64 in Canadian Women's Open
- Roddick, Querrey lead home charge at U.S. Open
- NFL says Vick eligible to play in third round
- Cyprus ready to ruin Irish dreams once again
- Arsenal appeals Eduardo ban
- Jankovic, Dementieva fall; Safina survives
- Germany's Greipel takes Tour of Spain lead
- Chelsea vows to fight FIFA transfer ban
- Deaflympics provides fair opportunities for the disabled: organizer
- 'Prince of Tears' recalls White Terror
- US regulators say vaccine blocks cancer virus
- Renault summoned by FIA to explain Singapore crash
- Georgia coach has a plan for Italy qualifier
- Shop for work: Italy chain launches job lottery
- F1 team owner Ross Brawn fined for speeding
- Iraq sends thousands more police to Syrian border
- Bozic wins 6th stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Pennetta advances to 4th round at US Open
- Peres: Palestinian state first, full peace later
- Emerging countries warn crisis not over
- Witsel suspension reduced to 8 games
- Transsexual to be transferred to women's prison
- Israeli plan for settlement building angers US
- AP NewsBreak: Iran says US nuke documents 'forged'
- Stocks rise as jobs report provides a little hope
- Ruling on Airbus-Boeing dispute given to US, EU
- Police: Texas grandma made bomb threat to school
- Peres: Palestinian state first, full peace later
- Big chunk of space junk misses space station
- Illness keeps ex-track Olympian Budd from meet
- US kidnap case prompts look at other cold cases
- China official: 5 killed during Urumqi protests
- US candidate dons monitoring bracelet
- BP admits concerns about Libyan prisoner transfer
- Domenech aims to win group and avoid WCup playoff
- Despite Lockerbie furor, Libya open for business
- British author Keith Waterhouse dies at 80
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Result
- FAA investigating American's MD-80 repairs
- Man jailed for giving father pistol to kill self
- US regulators say vaccine blocks cancer virus
- ThyssenKrupp expects more job cuts
- Police: corrections worker held wife captive
- Tsonga advances to 3rd round at US Open
- AP NewsBreak: Iran says US nuke documents 'forged'
- Gabon court confirms Bongo's presidential victory
- EU criticizes Israeli settlement expansion
- Irish minister: Selling EU treaty tough task
- Chavez tells Israelis to disobey 'genocidal' govt
- US man dies when hit by train for second time
- Emerging countries warn crisis not over
- New Zealand wins Twenty20 series 2-0 vs. Sri Lanka
- Leading economist predicts slow recovery
- UK man jailed for giving father gun to kill self
- No redemption for this 'Bad Lieutenant'
- Accused Miley stalker's case sent to felony court
- Greek police hold uniformed protest for higher pay
- Argentina-Brazil: bitter rivalry intensifies
- 2 radio towers in Washington state toppled
- Madonna lights Sabbath candles with Netanyahu
- Kenya sets world record in the 4x1500
- Henry ready to forget pain to help France
- US kidnap case prompts look back at cold cases
- German conservative regrets gaffe over Romanians
- Judge recuses himself from Chevron case in Ecuador
- US raps Israel on settlements
- Energy prices climb as job losses slow
- Treasury prices fall as stocks move higher
- Ecuador reports deflation, less expensive goods
- Portuguese award goes to Helen Keller nonprofit
- Richards gets at least share of $1 million jackpot
- NATO jets bomb fuel tankers; Afghans say 70 killed
- ArcelorMittal takes first step into India
- Aiken takes 2nd-round lead at European Masters
- New Orleans, Seattle music festivals go green
- European countries call on G-20 to tackle bonuses
- Glaxo's cancer vaccine inches toward US approval
- Serena Williams reaches 4th round at US Open
- US judge seeks more info on billionaire's fortune
- Gabon court confirms Ali Bongo's victory
- China blames Muslim separatists for needle attacks
- Rival clan clashes in north Lebanon kill 3
- Richards gets at least share of $1 million jackpot
- Company: Utah in talks for nuclear waste deal
- Madonna lights Sabbath candles with Israel PM
- NJ judge seeks more info on billionaire's fortune
- US criticizes Israel on settlements
- Ex-soldier gets 5 life sentences for Iraqi deaths
- Ex-UN envoy: more troops not enough in Afghanistan
- Gold prices dip after hitting 6-month high
- Web-monitoring software gathers data on kid chats
- Juan Martin del Potro into US Open third round
- UK teens accused of school plot filmed with bombs
- Serena moves into 4th round at US Open
- Richards, Isinbayeva to share $1 million jackpot
- Lori Petty gets probation in DUI case
- WTO rules for US in case over Airbus subsidies
- Bolt runs 4th fastest 200 in history in wet, cold
- Disarmament talks in Mexico eye Obama UN session
- US Embassy guards fired after naked party scandal
- Stricker takes early lead at Deutsche Bank
- Australia beats England by 4 runs in 1st ODI
- Australia beat England by 4 runs in 1st ODI
- Richards, Isinbayeva, Bekele to share $1 million
- England vs. Australia ODI Scoreboard
- Azarenka falls to Schiavone in upset at US Open
- Kennedy death could affect US financial shake-up
- France names envoy to protect fashion industry
- 2 radio towers in Washington state toppled
- Appeals court rules against Ashcroft in 9/11 case
- Dominican Republic jails duo in shoe theft
- Stocks jump as jobs report provides a little hope
- Venezuela restarts upgraded unit at aging refinery
- US senator suggests work to strengthen Afghan army
- Ex-soldier gets 5 life sentences Iraqi deaths
- T. rex for sale: Dinosaur fossil on block in Vegas
- NY researchers give ladybugs a birds-and-bees talk
- Richards, Isinbayeva, Bekele share $1 million pot
- New Orleans music fest goes green
- China captain Zheng Zhi joins Celtic
- WTO rules for US in case over Airbus subsidies
- US researchers give ladybugs a birds-and-bees talk
- Fallon fails to win in seven rides on return
- Favre fined $10,000 for tackling opponent's knees
- Appeals court rules against Ashcroft in 9/11 case
- Police make new arrest in London jewelry heist
- Nevada high court denies OJ bid for prison release
- Chinese woman says US husband held her captive
- '08 runner-up Murray reaches 3rd round at US Open
- Dinner with Palin part of charity auction
- 4 Jamaican runners admit using banned substance
- US teen who fled state done with chemotherapy
- Mortgage giants struggle a year after takeover
- Kim, Pettersen share early lead in Canada
- Big-band jazz singer Chris Connor dies at 81
- Dollar slips as unemployment rate jumps to 9.7 pct
- Ex-immigration agent accused of cocaine smuggling
- Multi-city protests call for 'No More Chavez'
- UN to host post-election summit in Kabul
- Van Damme Memorial Results
- AP picture of wounded Marine sparks debate
- Judge recuses himself from Chevron case in Ecuador
- Ex-Grenada official to be free 26 years after coup
- EU warns on proposed US travel fees
- Critics march against Chavez across Latin America
- NYC clinic ex-administrator pleads guilty to fraud
- Prosecutors: NYC cop arranged attack on ex-wife
- Dems signal resistance to Afghan troop increase
- Juan Martin del Potro into US Open third round
- US hosts El Salvador in World Cup qualifier
- Co-founder departs Google-backed biotech 23andMe
- UN says flooding in West Africa affects 350,000
- Phil Spector prison transfer halted
- Jackson tomb remains a mystery at LA-area cemetery
- Cougar fears keep popular Seattle park shut
- China to help fund Bahamian construction projects
- CIA chief Panetta's job appears secure
- Stricker takes early lead at Deutsche Bank
- 2 Delta workers charged with smuggling migrants
- UN investigator calls NKorean rights `abysmal'
- Mickelson commits to 3rd US playoff event, for now
- Complications increase in Spector imprisonment
- Firefighters remembered as murder case picks up
- Airport workers charged with smuggling migrants
- Saturday, September 12
- Trade win for Boeing _ rival Airbus got unfair aid
- Jeter shows mettle, nears Yankees hit record
- Official: Utah not considering nuclear waste deal
- US recovery difficult as jobless rate hits 9.7 pct
- Clijsters cruises into fourth round of US Open
- Caller charged with US mobile home deaths
- Rivera to throw Saturday, could return Sunday
- Animal cruelty complaint filed against US man
- Police arrest Mexican mayor suspected of drug ties
- Matsuzaka gives up 2 homers in rehab start
- SEC report shows repeated bungling of Madoff probe
- Co-founder leaves Google-backed DNA test startup
- It's McEnroe vs. Connors again at US Open
- Rodriguez helping Texas make another playoff push
- Firefighters remembered as murder case picks up
- Top 16 men start 31-0 at US Open
- Sluman on top again at First Tee Open
- Man charged with US mobile home deaths
- Venus Williams into fourth round at US Open
- Chavez welcomes US decision to cut aid to Honduras
- Ambassador: US must stop flow of arms to Mexico
- Almagro stalls on match point at US Open
- Kim shoots record 62 in Canadian Women's Open
- Williams sisters reach 4th round at US Open
- Man who called cops charged in mobile home deaths
- Astronauts relish space's international food court
- Jimena dissipating over Baja; US travel advisory
- Dent keeps comeback story going at US Open
- Lightning injures 4 workers at Mexico City airport
- Man who called 911 charged with mobile home deaths
- Relative charged with US mobile home deaths
- Clijsters to play Venus Williams in 4th round
- Officials: CIA chief Panetta staying put
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Holt leads Sun to victory; Liberty out of playoffs
- Audigier won't make Jackson's home a public space
- Velez Sarsfield beats Gimnasia 1-0
- Ludwick, Wainwright lead Cardinals to 14-7 win
- Chinese city quiet after protests left 5 dead
- Guatemala: Honduran leader must return before vote
- Designer Audigier moving into Jackson's rental
- Halladay pitches one-hitter, Jays beat Yankees 6-0
- Nadal gets past Kiefer; top 16 in Open's 3rd round
- US Open at a glance
- US Open Seeds Fared
- Top 16 men remain unbeaten at US Open
- Mexico offers health insurance for migrants' kin
- US, SKorea envoys discuss NKorean nuclear claim
- FRIDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Authorities build murder case in US wildfire
- Philippine soldier kills 2 in shooting spree
- Questioning Madoff on the phone
- Dems signal resistance to Afghan troop increase
- Democrats signal resistance to US troop increase
- U.S. Open Results
- World trade body ruling reflects pre-crisis time
- Troops patrol China city after protests kill 5
- Caribbean islands crack down on illegal immigrants
- Rampaging elephants kill farmer in Indonesia
- Fla. jury recommends death in abduction, murder
- Deputies breaking for cup of Joe spot suspects
- Blue Jays' Halladay shuts out Yankees
- National League Leaders
- Supermodel Seymour, guard settle home scuffle case
- Dodgers shut out by Padres rookie
- Bomb targets German troops in north Afghanistan
- Almagro takes a risk before beating Ginepri
- Nadal gets past Kiefer; top 16 in Open's 3rd round
- Renewable energy act 'good news' for green sector: trade group
- US, SKorea envoys discuss NKorean nuclear claim
- No prosecution for guard in model scuffle
- No prosecution for guard in Conn. model scuffle
- Europeans dominate cross-country at worlds
- China, U.S., Israel teams receive top-level security coverage
- Philippine soldiers kill 3 in shooting attacks
- Turkey urges EU to speed up membership talks
- G-20 urged against complacency
- NATO investigates airstrike on hijacked tankers
- After first year, Smithsonian chief has big ideas
- Foot-and-mouth case reported in Taoyuan County
- Myanmar: Explosives plant found near China border
- Guests for the Sunday TV news shows
- Red Cross to help with relocation of Siaolin village
- Deadly LA wildfire creeps deeper into forest
- Power broker choice has postelection Japan nervous
- Nadal win caps off perfect second round for top 16
- Abandoned mines can threaten homes, schools, roads
- Brown to G-20: Economy at 'critical juncture'
- French PM warns of lingering economic risks
- Hamas chief in Cairo for Schalit talks
- Overall leader Hirvonen is 1st at Rally Australia
- Tendulkar wants innings split in 50 over games
- Pakistan: 30 suspected militants killed in Khyber
- EU mulls Afghan aid increase
- Official: 3 rebels shot dead in southern Russia
- UK official says oil was part of Lockerbie talks
- NATO probes airstrike on tankers in Afghanistan
- Greek PM to present economic plan ahead of polls
- French PM warns of lingering economic risks
- Fla. boaters urged to look out for missing robot
- UK official says oil was part of Lockerbie talks
- Slovenia, Croatia closer to solving border spat
- WHO seeks funds for displaced in Philippines
- Report shows investigators botched Madoff probes
- Military exercises to include disaster response training: MND
- Abandoned mines threaten US homes, schools, roads
- Gold Coast atop A-League after beating Sydney
- Pakistan: 30 suspected militants killed in Khyber
- Officials: 5 rebels shot dead in southern Russia
- City leader sacked over China protests
- Chinese vessel carrying 200 tourists arrives in Taichung
- Mom opposes Dutch girl's plan to sail the globe
- Brown to G-20: Economy is at 'critical juncture'
- Iraq-Shell gas deal likely to be delayed
- Typhoon-damaged schools to become green buildings
- Record number of volunteers to help with Deaflympics
- Sordo into lead at Rally Australia
- Rally Australia standings
- Polish soldier killed in Afghanistan
- Pheasant-tailed jacana park sustains severe damage from typhoon
- Friday's Sports In Brief
- Hamas chief to Cairo for talks in prisoner swap
- City leader sacked over China protests
- Pakistan: 37 suspected militants killed in Khyber
- NATO probes airstrike on tankers in Afghanistan
- Boat sinks in lake off Macedonian, 12 people drown
- Bangladesh ex-finance minister dies in road crash
- EU official: Afghan aid must be spent more wisely
- Widower of British reality star charged with rape
- President calls for adoption of grade school baseball teams
- Slovenia, Croatia closer to solving border spat
- Australia beats South Africa 21-6 in Tri-Nations
- Australia ends South Africa's winning streak
- French critical of Afghan attack
- Protests as Indian priests start at Nepal temple
- Foundation has spent over NT$5 billion on typhoon relief
- Australia ends South Africa's winning streak
- Pakistan: 43 suspected militants killed in Khyber
- Thousands decry nukes in Berlin
- Poland 2010 deficit to almost double to
- Poland 2010 deficit to almost double to
- Poland 2010 deficit to almost double to
- Poland 2010 deficit to almost double to
- Poland 2010 deficit to almost double to
- Poland 2010 deficit to almost double to
- Poland 2010 deficit to almost double to euro12.7 bln
- US general inspects Afghan tanker airstrike site
- Afghan presidential challenger wants results held
- France's Total transfers Gabon workers for safety
- Boat sinks in Macedonia lake, 15 people drown
- Iraqi Arabs protest US plan for Kurdish patrols
- US terror suspect fails to show in Pakistan court
- US boy found alive, hidden at grandma's home
- South Korea beats Australia 3-1 in friendly
- US general: Afghan civilians wounded at bomb site
- Netherlands beat Japan 3-0 in friendly
- Gabon troops outside stadium as unrest continues
- Noren holds European Masters lead
- Top official in China's volatile Urumqi sacked
- Partizan coach Slavisa Jokanovic fired
- Yemen says Shiite rebels break cease-fire
- Albania opposition to boycott parliament
- Colombia detains Venezuelan official at protests
- Herzog screens 2 Golden Lion contenders
- G-20 to maintain economic stimulus measures
- Health care bill expected soon from Senate panel
- Sightseeing boat sinks in Macedonian lake, 15 dead
- Report: German official: No Afghan civilians died
- Austrian to media: Get serious
- NATO general inspects Afghan tanker airstrike site
- US boy found alive, hidden at grandma's home
- Pilot injured in US crash dies
- Cancellara wins 7th stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Scotland beats Macedonia 2-0 to keep up WCup hopes
- Taiwan's A(H1N1) death toll rises to seven; 128 hospitalized
- Court rules against Bush-era lawyer
- President Ma calls for rigorous implementation of disaster prevention act
- Taiwan festival says to screen film of exiled Uighur leader
- Military exercises to include disaster response training
- Renewable energy act 'good news' for green sector: trade group
- In Brief
- Afghans mourn dead under outcry of NATO bombing
- Ex-U.S. soldier gets life for Iraqi girl's rape, murder
- U.S. guards fired after naked party scandal
- Man charged with U.S. mobile home deaths
- Troops patrol Urumqi after protests kill 5
- Britain admits trade role in Lockerbie bomber talks: report
- U.S., South Korea envoys discuss North Korean nuclear claim
- In Brief
- AIG of drugmakers, Pfizer, is too big to be guilty
- Not every bad encounter with a white person constitutes racism
- Trade win for Boeing - rival Airbus got unfair aid
- EU warns on proposed U.S. travel fees
- U.S. stocks rally after unemployment data
- Stateless children: North Korean refugees in China
- Anger uncorked at bottle maker Sigg over BPA
- Spotlight on Asia at Venice film festival
- Arrest made in Salvador murder of French filmmaker
- T. rex for sale: dinosaur fossil on block in Vegas
- France names special envoy to protect fashion industry
- Toronto film festival accused of pushing Israeli propaganda
- New Orleans music festival goes green
- U.S. researchers give ladybugs a birds-and-bees talk
- Shanghai, China's Expo showcase, on a shoestring
- Backyard hens, tomatoes won't save Earth; try Frankenfood
- Wry humor meets middle-aged meditation
- Designers looking back for forward fashions
- Nadal, Murray reach third round at U.S. Open
- Venus and Clijsters set up U.S. Open showdown
- Halladay shuts down Yankees
- Pacquiao aims for political ring
- Slovenia's Bozic wins Tour of Spain sixth stage
- Kim sets 18-hole record at Canadian Open
- South Africa's Aiken storms into European Masters lead
- Stricker, Furyk share early lead at Deutsche Bank event
- Renault summoned by FIA in Singapore race-fix probe
- SIDELINES
- Denmark-Portugal 1-1 in WC qualifier
- 17-year-old Oudin beats Sharapova at US Open
- Hong Kong reports 11th swine flu death
- Taiwan ex-President Lee Teng-hui criticizes host country Japan
- Taiwan DPP Chair calls for thorough Cabinet reshuffle
- A (H1N1) swine flu virus hits more Taiwan children
- Ex-president's foreign policy advice to Japan under spotlight
- Supporters Taiwan ex-President let up balloons in run-up to corruption verdict
- People’s Bank of China deputy governor to arrive in Taiwan Monday
- Man who reported US mobile home massacre charged
- Report: 24 killed in South Sudan tribal violence
- English Football Results
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- French PM warns of lingering economic risks
- Holy city twist: Arabs moving into Jewish areas
- Mom opposes Dutch girl's plan to sail the globe
- EU foreign ministers critical of Afghan airstrike
- Deadly US wildfire's western end under control
- European Union to revamp Afghanistan aid strategy
- Rivera throws bullpen session
- Cameroon beats Gabon to keep WCup hopes alive
- Ukraine routs Andorra 5-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Sea The Stars wins Irish Champion Stakes
- US mom charged after posing kids with guns
- King James makes a stop in London
- 'Accident' defies Hong Kong thriller genre
- US house owned by Groucho Marx for sale
- Russia beats Liechtenstein 3-0 in WCup qualifier
- Garrido's mental state likely to be issue at trial
- Price dispute in Spain wine region resolved
- Ukraine routs Andorra 5-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Malawi upsets Guinea 2-1
- Debt closing in on photographer Annie Leibovitz
- 7 convicted of killing Grenada leader released
- Bosnia beats Armenia 2-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Russia beats Liechtenstein 3-0 in WCup qualifier
- US general: Afghan civilians injured at bomb site
- Afghan airstrike triggers German opposition outcry
- Federer recovers to beat Hewitt at US Open
- Christian couples staying faithful online
- Germany: Politics won't rule GM's sale of Opel
- Jamaica ruling party wins key by-election
- Thousands rally in Berlin anti-nuclear protest
- Federer slips but doesn't fall in US Open win
- Protesters clash in British city; 20 arrested
- Debts closing in on photographer Annie Leibovitz
- Finland beats Azerbaijan 2-1 in WCup qualifier
- England beats Slovenia 2-1 in friendly
- Moldova and Luxembourg draw 0-0
- Djokovic reaches 4th round at US Open
- O'Hair, Furyk grab the early lead in Boston
- Rest of Clemens' suit against McNamee dismissed
- Fallon wins for first time since cocaine ban
- Woman's case reflects prisoners' treatment in Iran
- Ivory Coast beats Burkina Faso 5-0
- Greek PM pledges tighter spending before election
- Saturday's International Football Results
- Cobalt International files for IPO
- AIG selling asset management unit for $500 million
- Small plane crashes into US park, 5 dead
- Czech Republic beats Sweden 5-2
- US general: Afghan civilians wounded at bomb site
- Tom Selleck wins court battle over horse
- Mass funeral held for 7 US mobile home victims
- Attempted murder charge for UK jewel heist suspect
- Kaladze own-goals hand Italy crucial win
- Bulgaria beats Montenegro 4-1 in WCup qualifier
- Latvia beats Israel 1-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Denmark holds Portugal to 1-1 in WCup qualifier
- Ahmadinejad, Chavez unite against 'imperialism'
- Sweden defeats Hungary 2-1 in World Cup qualifier
- Slovakia draws 2-2 with Czechs in World Cup
- Switzerland beats Greece 2-0 in WCup qualifier
- Poland, Northern Ireland draw 1-1 in WC qualifier
- Ireland beats Cyprus 2-1 in WCup qualifier
- Austria beats Faeroe Islands 3-1 in WCup qualifier
- Croatia, Belarus 1-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Teen says brother innocent in US mobile home case
- Astronauts take mission's 3rd and final spacewalk
- France draws 1-1 with Romania in WCup qualifier
- Tens of thousands protest Chavez in Venezuela
- Some Catholic bishops question gov't health care
- Germany beats South Africa 2-0 in friendly
- Airborne car rips through 2nd floor of NY house
- France draws 1-1 with Romania in WCup qualifier
- Jamaica hopes added flights will boost tourism
- Mexican candidate, his wife and 2 sons killed
- 'Sopranos' actor Imperioli directs first film
- UK anti-Islamic extremism protest turns violent
- Ohio State beat Navy 31-27
- Saudi Arabia, Bahrain draw 0-0 in WCup qualifier
- Fire no longer threatening LA-area communities
- Eto'o keeps alive Cameroon's World Cup hopes
- Spain cruise to 5-0 win over Belgium
- Portugal, France struggling to reach World Cup
- Slovakia draws 2-2 with Czechs in World Cup
- Ecuador's Correa to seek suspension for TV channel
- Great white sharks tagged for 1st time off east US
- Philippine ferry with more than 900 people listing
- Colombia beats Ecuador 2-0
- Small plane crashes into Oklahoma park, 5 dead
- 'Sopranos' actor Imperioli directs first film
- Mexican Gulf state candidate, wife, 2 sons killed
- Peru upsets Uruguay 1-0 on Rengifo's goal
- Caribbean news briefs
- Venezuela opens new probe into anti-Chavez TV
- Naked Cowboy drops bid to become NYC mayor
- Sunday, September 13
- Top official in volatile Chinese region sacked
- Science brings N.C. Wyeth painting out of hiding
- Transgender activist runs for mayor of US town
- Paraguay closer to World Cup with 1-0 win
- Lobster wars rock remote Maine island
- Tweet for hire: More big businesses hire tweeters
- Motown turns 50, but the party's far from over
- Motown vignettes: Clinton, Judd, others talk music
- INSIDE WASHINGTON: A lawmaker's long reach
- Hillary movie puts campaign finance limits at risk
- Brief look at the major players in 'Hillary' case
- What groups are telling court about 'Hillary' case
- Campaign finance laws before the Supreme Court
- Crews dodge flying corks in US wine truck fire
- Top official in volatile Chinese city sacked
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Pep Boys Auto 500 Lineup
- Truex wins first pole at Atlanta NASCAR
- Loeb into lead at Rally Australia
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Pettersen takes 5-shot lead in Canada
- 2 killed, hundreds rescued from Philippine ferry
- O'Hair, Furyk grab the early lead in Boston
- Dempsey, Altidore lead US over El Salvador 2-1
- Roddick ousted by Isner at US Open
- Brazil downs Argentina to reach World Cup
- Brazil beats Argentina to reach World Cup
- Pancho Gonzalez gets US Open tribute
- Giants cut former Super Bowl star David Tyree
- Yankees extend lead by beating Blue Jays
- Honduras in World Cup chase with 4-1 win
- Teen says brother innocent in Ga. mobile home case
- Mexico catches suspect in border incursion, deaths
- Loeb extends lead at Rally Australia
- Great white sharks tagged for first time off Mass.
- Federer overcomes fall, Hewitt at US Open
- 6 SKoreans missing after river from NKorea surges
- Chile held to draw by Venezuela
- Vietnam police release detained blogger
- Mexico beats Costa Rica 3-0 in WCup qualifier
- Vietnam reports 3rd swine flu death
- Honduras maintains World Cup lead with 4-1 win
- Obama adviser Van Jones resigns amid controversy
- US closes on WCup berth, beats El Salvador
- Obama adviser resigns amid controversy
- Blast during Colombian soccer celebration kills 1
- 3 killed, 880 people rescued from Philippine ferry
- Magnitude-4.0 quake shakes Central Coast of Calif.
- Magnitude-4.0 quake shakes central California
- U.S. Open Results
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Safina ousted in third round at US Open
- Loeb wins Rally Australia
- Astronauts finish mission's last spacewalk
- Rally Australia results
- Tony Bennet's art school gets permanent home
- US and Mexico close in on World Cup spots
- Malaysia Muslim protest derails Hindu temple plan
- Russia expected to dominate rhythmic gymnastics
- American League Leaders
- Gold Coast atop A-League after beating Sydney
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- Federer slips past Hewitt at US Open
- Great white sharks tagged for 1st time in Atlantic
- US Open at a glance
- Angry China city calmer after top official sacked
- National League Leaders
- Taiwan to screen film about exiled Uighur activist
- US envoy concerned over NKorea's uranium program
- No. 1 Safina ousted in 3rd round at US Open
- Australian rugby league results
- 3 policemen found shot in head in Pakistan
- Dodgers close on NL West crown, beat Padres
- Sweden's foreign minister cancels Israel visit
- Workers find Bay Bridge crack; Shutdown could last
- Dragons 1st, Bulldogs 2nd in Australia's NRL
- Japanese prince, 1st male heir in decades, turns 3
- Britain, France win downhill mountain titles
- Australian Rules football results
- 2-year-old, 3 others dead in La. domestic incident
- 2-year-old, 3 others dead in US domestic incident
- Colorado beats Toronto to climb in MLS West
- Phoenix clinches WNBA West title
- Sweden's foreign minister cancels Israel visit
- US, Canada to meet in Canada Cup final
- BYU overwhelms Oklahoma 14-13
- NKorea produces part 2 of Kim Jong Il documentary
- Holy See cardinal prays for typhoon victims in Kaohsiung
- Lehman investors in Hong Kong protest central bank
- Michael Jackson's glove auctioned in Australia
- England vs. Australia Toss
- 5 dead, 900 people rescued from Philippine ferry
- OPEC not likely to cut output at Vienna meeting
- 2-year-old, 3 others dead in La. murder-suicide
- 2-year-old, 3 others dead in US murder-suicide
- Kuwait fund: No plans to sell Citi, Merrill stakes
- Water main break causes flooding in LA area
- Hamas leader visits Cairo, talks reconciliation
- President Ma ranks among world's gutsiest leaders: U.S. magazine
- 6 SKoreans missing after river from NKorea surges
- Pope: religion should build peace, fight racism
- Philippine troops kill 4 communist rebels in south
- British police arrest 90 after Birmingham clashes
- Israel Cabinet back new West Bank construction
- Okada to be next Japan foreign minister, media say
- Cabinet reshuffle key factor in share prices this week
- 11 released in French probe of death threats
- Richards may challenge 'disproportionate' ban
- Immigration policeman detained on sexual harassment charges
- Kuwait fund: No plans to sell Citi, Merrill stakes
- Israeli Cabinet backs new West Bank construction
- Austria's Patocka, Drazan out for Romania match
- Iraq presses UN envoy on bombings tribunal, Syria
- Former Australia PM Howard home from hospital stay
- Policeman killed in Chechen capital
- Police: Skipper detained in Macedonia boat sinking
- Progess on Israel soldier long way off, says Hamas
- Brazil qualifies for World Cup; France struggles
- 4th acid attack in busy Hong Kong area injures 9
- Iraq presses UN envoy on bombings tribunal, Syria
- Tanks out in Beijing in 60th anniversary rehearsal
- Moore makes first Venice premiere
- Spain favored to win European basketball title
- Australia reaches 249-8 vs. England at Lord's
- Johnson smashes 43 for Australia in second ODI
- England vs. Australia Scoreboard
- White House: Obama weighing own health care bill
- Votes thrown out at 447 Afghan polling sites
- Obama 'green jobs' adviser quits amid controversy
- Ribery and Escude doubtful for Serbia match
- Vietnam police release detained writers
- Hamas warns against Israeli settlement proposal
- Italy FM: first 100 days of Afghan gov't crucial
- Construction on Da Ai Village in Kaohsiung to begin soon
- China: Syringe-wielding assailants may face death
- White House shifts on public health care option
- Kenyans Kemboi, Kirwa sweep Rio half marathon
- Cypriot mixed wedding defies ethnic division
- Thousands of civilians flee battles in NW Pakistan
- 4th acid attack in busy Hong Kong area injures 11
- Karzai edges closer to 50 percent in Afghan vote
- Loeb penalty hands Rally Australia win to Hirvonen
- German Superbike GP Results
- Wildlife officials capture cougar in Seattle park
- Alexander Noren wins European Masters
- US rider Spies takes overall lead
- Pope meets Berlusconi aide amid scandal fallout
- AP Sportlight
- Greek PM says won't force new spring election
- White House: public health care plan is negotiable
- New letters on UK-Libyan ties outrage IRA victims
- Serbia hopes to profit from France's WCup slip
- Goal drought could cost France in WCup qualifying
- National Mall gets new leader to guide overhaul
- China Xinjiang chief survives political firestorm
- Endangered Sumatran rhino dies at Cincinnati Zoo
- Brazilians rejoice over victory against Argentina
- San Marino Grand Prix Results
- 9 dead, 926 people rescued from Philippine ferry
- Holy See cardinal prays for Typhoon Morakot's victims
- Five dead, 900 people rescued as ferry sinks in southern Philippines
- Ma ranks among world's gutsiest leaders: magazine
- Women aged over 40 to enjoy free breast cancer screening from 2010
- Former president's foreign policy advice to Japan under spotlight
- In Brief
- Fresh violence flares after Gabon election
- Two-year-old, 3 others dead in U.S. domestic incident
- Garrido's mum thought Dugard was granddaughter
- Angry China city calmer after top official sacked
- Vietnamese police release detained blogger
- Obama adviser resigns amid controversy
- UK anti-Islamic extremism protest turns violent
- Execution opponents hope Texas case will be U.S. turning point
- In Brief
- Taiwan has no need to bow to PRC
- Usain Bolt and the limits of human speed
- Moore pulls no punches in 'Capitalism'
- Japanese prince celebrates third birthday
- Goody widower on rape charges
- Climate change boosts ultraviolet risk for high latitudes
- In Brief
- Motown turns 50, but the party's far from over
- Holy city twist: Arabs moving into Jewish areas
- Lobster wars rock remote Maine island
- G-20 leaders left to-do list ahead of Pittsburgh summit
- Apple's iPhone launch in China no easy task: experts
- AIG sells asset management unit for US$500m
- Chevron awaits verdict in Ecuador's Amazon rainforest damage case
- Kuwait to keep stakes in Citigroup and Merrill Lynch, says report
- Crackdown on tax cheats heralds greater bank transparency: banker
- Crisis can help make firms more responsible: experts
- Sunworld Dynasty presents Deaflympics F&B promotion
- Release of 'A Moving Sound' 3rd CD to take place at Red Theater Sept. 19
- Samsung wins 8 IDEA awards
- Nestle Smarties goes without artificial coloring
- RDEC holds forum on better living environment
- Evergreen, CKYH jointly launch TAE
- Shipyards face global price war
- CKYH rationalizes Asia-Med service
- China Cosco may cancel more ship orders over loss
- AADA increases freight rates
- CMA CGM actively committed to protecting the environment
- Safina, Sharapova downed by Open teens
- Yankees extend lead by beating Blue Jays
- O'Hair and Furyk share lead at Deutsche Bank Championship
- Noren takes European Masters lead
- Giant Isner stuns Roddick at U.S. Open
- Pettersen seizes five-shot lead at Canadian Open
- Swiss Cancellara enjoys double golden celebration
- sidelines
- Brilliant Brazil reaches World Cup finals
- France, Portugal stumble on road to South Africa
- Mexico shocks Costa Rica, USA, Honduras bag wins
- Clijsters upsets Venus to keep comeback going
- Taiwan commemorates victims of Typhoon Morakot
- Louvre President to visit Taiwan for Tsai Ming-liang film premiere
- Wu Den-yi takes Taiwan premiership as Liu takes fall for Morakot deaths
- Wu Dun-yih to replace Liu as Taiwan Premier
- 77-year-old man is Taiwan’s 8th swine flu death
- Taiwan opposition DPP condemns choice Wu Den-yih as new Premier
- KMT secretary-general tapped to be new premier (update-1)
- Chavez urges Turkmenistan to join gas group
- KMT secretary-general tapped to be new premier (update-2)
- Sarkozy to Brazil with fighter jet bid looming
- Flintoff on course to recover despite complication
- 2-year-old, 3 others dead in US murder-suicide
- Iraq presses for tribunal for Syria bomb suspects
- Powell clocks 9.99 despite headwind in Rieti
- Cunego wins 8th stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Rossi wins San Marino GP to extend MotoGP lead
- Greek militant group claims bombing
- Brahim Asloum announces retirement from boxing
- Remains of hundreds killed in Liberia reburied
- Greek column capital stolen at Ancient Olympia
- 'Final Destination' sustains fear factor with $12M
- Sri Lanka expels UN official over reported comment
- US service member dies in Afghanistan
- Powell clocks 9.99 despite headwind in Rieti
- Australia beats England by 39 runs in 2nd ODI
- Crews work to hold California wildfire at bay
- Man hangs self as horrified ex watches on Web cam
- Australia takes 2-0 series lead with 39-run win
- Mozambique downs Kenya 1-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Serena Williams still awaiting true test at Open
- Arsenal defender Djourou sidelined for 6 months
- Pesky European starlings still overwhelm
- Ariana, Afghanistan's only way to fly?
- Workers find Bay Bridge crack in need of repair
- El Salvador finds boat with Bangladeshi migrants
- Jamaica high school first to offer aviation course
- Benin and Mali draw 1-1 in World Cup qualifier
- Pixar wins lifetime award at Venice Film Festival
- Ohio pickup hits Amish buggy, killing 3 siblings
- Madrid's Perez stands in poll for influential role
- Pittsburgh companies seek to capitalize on G-20
- 9 dead, 926 rescued from capsized Philippine ferry
- Investors see few reasons to send market higher
- Rachel acting like pro after Woodward win
- Rieti Grand Prix Results
- Merkel calls for NATO probe of Afghan airstrike
- Togo and Morocco draw 1-1 in World Cup qualifier
- Remains of hundreds killed in Liberia reburied
- Germany's Merkel launches re-election campaign
- Nigeria draw 2-2 with Tunisia in WCup qualifier
- Astronauts pack trash, surplus gear for ride home
- Dutch soldier killed in Afghanistan
- Bottom line on public insurance plan gets blurry
- US-German rift emerges over Afghan deaths case
- 3 shot to death on busy street in northern Mexico
- Czechs edge Russia 3-2 to win home tournament
- Fallout from nuclear tests leads to health crisis
- Cougar caught in Seattle, released back in wild
- Ghana qualifies for World Cup after Sudan win
- Moore makes Venice fest premiere with 'Capitalism'
- Puerto Rico: Hospital worker stole 8 patients' IDs
- Merkel calls for NATO probe of Afghan airstrike
- US center to build ocean monitoring stations
- Nadal beats Almagro in straight sets
- Mariners' Suzuki gets 2,000th hit
- Ghana qualifies for World Cup after Sudan win
- Documents on UK-Libyan ties outrage IRA victims
- Sony Mexico 'disappointed' by police raid
- Israel approving new West Bank construction
- Sneijder back in Netherlands camp after recovery
- USVI orders new trial in killing of Penn. man
- More than 1,200 horses killed at tracks in 2008
- Mom caught in Mexico allegedly sold baby for house
- Gunman in LA Jewish center attack says he's sorry
- World Cup Qualifiers
- Clijsters upsets Venus to keep comeback going
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Stricker, Goosen, O'Hair nudge ahead in Boston
- Mladin ends career with 7th season title
- Dancehall innovator, "Steely," dies in NY at 47
- Brazilian Football Results
- Monday, September 14
- Obama to address union, name manufacturing adviser
- Rapper Ludacris gives away cars to contest winners
- Pettersen dominates Canadian Women's Open
- UN nuclear agency to discuss Iran, Syria
- Algeria beats Zambia 1-0 to move top of WCup group
- Sao Paulo beats Cruzeiro 2-1 in Brazilian league
- Choi wins finale, earns LPGA Tour card
- Analysis: Obama school talk furor shows divide
- Russia's one-factory towns struggle to survive
- Researchers breeding rare native ladybugs
- Internet addiction center opens in US
- 11 signs of Internet addiction
- Arms dealer's arrest exposes Iran's smuggling
- Tony Bennett's art school gets permanent home
- Nicaragua's San Cristobal volcano spews ashes, gas
- Inge hits grand slam in 9th inning, Tigers rally
- Crack could keep Bay Bridge closed 1 more workday
- Catchings, January lead Fever past Mystics
- Time off comes at wrong time for Safina
- 6 home tests for New Zealand in 2009-10
- U.S. Open Road
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Foreign exchange rates
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- China Unicom, Spain's Telefonica expand alliance
- Nadal deals with abdominal problem in Open win
- Question remains: What will rise at ground zero?
- Jamaican dancehall innovator dies in US at 47
- Sluman wins again at Pebble Beach
- Richard's Kid beats Einstein in Pacific Classic
- Unclaimed prizes from World Games draws to be auctioned for charity
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- National memorial service held for typhoon dead
- Chargers star Merriman arrested in domestic call
- NYC church that housed notorious club to convert
- SKorea seeks NKorean explanation about flash flood
- Nepalese police arrest alleged militant leader
- U.S. Open Results
- Murray ends Dent's US Open run in straight sets
- National League Leaders
- Oil clings near $68 ahead of OPEC meeting
- Swine flu fells Ecuador president's security chief
- Smith hits 2 HRs for Rocks, Young 3 HRs for Dbacks
- 19 Filipinos, Koreans rescued from troubled ship
- Murray ends Dent's US Open run in straight sets
- Cantwell: US, China must cooperate on clean energy
- Rocket hits Afghan capital, killing 3 civilians
- Kahne pulls away to second win of year
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Pep Boys Auto 500 Results
- Asian markets track US higher after jobs report
- Taiwan holds mass memorial for typhoon victims
- Abu Dhabi to buy Singapore chipmaker for $1.8 bln
- Promotional drive to be launched for Sun Moon Lake tourism
- Crews work to hold California fire's eastern edge
- Darwitz, Vetter lead US to Hockey Canada Cup title
- WCup looms for England, Spain; Portugal in trouble
- Obama gets conflicting tips on health care speech
- France braced for hostile reception in Serbia
- Japan's incoming PM to pick up key Cabinet posts
- Ponting quits Twenty20 internationals
- Roadside bomb hits Pakistan army convoy, 2 dead
- Charity: US troops stormed through Afghan hospital
- Former cocaine kingpin now serves dogs, not drugs
- Premier: NZ economy likely growing again
- 19 Filipinos, Koreans rescued from sunken ship
- Rivalries featured in 2010 Super 14 opening round
- HK journalists protest police violence in China
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Venezuela to export gasoline to Iran
- Quake in Albania causes damage no injuries
- Kraft in $16.7 billion bid for Cadbury
- German official urges caution on Afghan criticism
- Severstal books Q2 loss of $290 million
- Japan urges NKorea to return to nuclear talks
- Venezuela to export gasoline to Iran
- Police: Car bomb in west Iraq kills 7, wounds 10
- Clijsters comeback the talk of the town at Open
- China's central bank deputy governor arrives in Taiwan
- Kraft in $16.7 billion bid for Cadbury
- SKorea demands NKorea explanation of deadly flood
- Japan shares up on easing US job losses
- Ahmadinejad: Iran ready for nuclear talks
- Kraft's $16.7 billion bid for Cadbury rejected
- Charity: US troops stormed through Afghan hospital
- Warrant issued for Iraq's ambassador to Jordan
- Israel approves 366 new West Bank apartments
- President leads mass memorial for typhoon dead
- Euro rises to $1.4355
- Air Berlin August passengers down 3.7 pct
- Turtle thought to be extinct spotted in Myanmar
- Libya to resist payments to IRA victims
- Berlusconi: Relations with church excellent
- Police: Suspected communist rebels kill 5 in India
- Fraud charges undermine trust in Afghan vote
- World stocks rise after US jobs data, G-20 meeting
- Google Books moves to reassure EU publishers
- Chinese shares rise, led by drugmakers
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Indonesian navy plane missing with 9 aboard
- Ahmadinejad: Iran won't halt nuclear work
- Severstal books Q2 loss of $290 million
- Taiwan's premier resigns amid Cabinet reshuffle
- Cabinet to resign en masse
- Tropical depression forms far out in Pacific
- German iron, steel production picks up in August
- Cadbury rejects Kraft's $16.7 billion bid
- Holy See envoy inspects work in typhoon-ravaged areas
- Sudan detains supporters of woman on trial
- SEF chairman to attend Taiwan-Japan forum
- Filipino warplanes, boats led massive ferry rescue
- SKorea demands NKorea explanation for deadly flood
- Ex-Bangladeshi PM denies corruption charges
- Japan's likely next PM pledges big emissions cut
- Report: Pakistan player helps fix ICL matches
- Karzai defensive vs. US 'attacking' him
- Car bomb at checkpoint in western Iraq kills 7
- Nobel laureate criticizes EU's treatment of Turkey
- India detains UAE air force plane
- Malaysia confident Indonesia will lift maid ban
- President promises speedy completion of typhoon cleanup
- Winfrey school case: Ex-director may testify
- Google China confident despite loss of Lee
- KMT secretary-general tapped to be new premier
- Taiwan president names new premier
- Watchdog group: discrepancies in Sudan oil revenue
- Chaos predicted as Samoa changes driving side
- UN watchdog: Nuclear 'stalemate' with Iran
- UK report: Gov't releases terror suspect
- Stocks rise after G-20 say stimulus will stay
- German official urges caution on Afghan criticism
- Israel OKs hundreds of new West Bank apartments
- Three in four B&B operators demand high deposits: survey
- Ukraine's Yushchenko starts visit to Poland
- UN watchdog: Nuclear 'stalemate' with Iran
- Somali govt detains hostages freed by pirates
- Oil clings near $68 ahead of OPEC meeting
- Quake damages homes in Albania, Macedonia
- Taiwan names new premier after incumbent resigns
- German ship stops suspected pirate boat; 1 killed
- Sudan detains supporters of woman on trial
- 145 hospitalized cases of swine flu
- Liuzzi to race for Force India until end of season
- Japan's likely next PM pledges big emissions cut
- Share prices surge above 7,200 in Taiwan bourse
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- 'South of the Border' to make Venice fest premiere
- Saudi schools to shut if 10% of students get flu
- Taiwanese movie commissioned by Louvre Museum to debut in Taiwan
- Cambodian PM opposes more Khmer Rouge arrests
- Nobel laureate criticizes EU's treatment of Turkey
- Afghan ex-minister: larger army could take decade
- After 3 decades, British DJ Wogan signs off
- Bolelli returns for Italy in Davis Cup
- Somali govt detains hostages freed by pirates
- Timor's release of wanted militant sparks anger
- Google Books moves to reassure EU publishers
- FTSE 100 up 124.95 at 4,921.70
- Indonesian military plane crashes with 9 aboard
- Labor's Solis concedes job situation not good
- Gomez expected to play against Azerbaijan
- 20 die as bus plunges into gorge in India
- Obama to name manufacturing adviser at picnic
- German July industrial orders rise 3.5 percent
- Filipino ferry survivor found at sea
- Poland's jobless rate steady at 10.8 percent
- Fisichella knows his role at Ferrari
- Watchdog: discrepancies in Sudan oil figures
- Toni unprepared for long stay on bench
- Munich Re may insure Desertec solar energy project
- Car bomb at checkpoint in western Iraq kills 8
- Fiorentina forward Mutu out 10 days
- Trouser-wearing women fined $200 in Sudan
- Coach: Sex tests not explained to S.African runner
- Malaysia Muslims to be charged over temple protest
- At least 20 die as bus plunges into gorge in India
- Coach: Sex tests not explained to SAfrican runner
- Libya to resist payments to IRA victims
- Trouser-wearing women fined $200 in Sudan
- Russia starts well at rhythmic gymnastics worlds
- Germany urges caution on Afghan criticism
- Dairy farmers push EU for more support
- Thai agency: Charge ex-PM over protest crackdown
- Police in Bosnia arrests war crimes suspect
- Maldives president plans green tax for tourists
- First foreigner assistance center in southern Taiwan inaugurated
- Bulgaria declares mourning after boat deaths
- NKorea sends excuse to SKorea over deadly flood
- Briton completes 2nd leg of cross-Pacific solo row
- Italy PM on sex sandal: Italians want to be me
- At least 25 die as bus plunges into gorge in India
- Oil up to near $68 ahead of OPEC meeting
- Roche: 13 cases of Tamiflu-resistant swine flu
- Body of British hostage repatriated from Iraq
- Philippine ferry survivor found at sea
- Beckham targets WCup qualification not revenge
- Beijing says companies can challenge fuel deals
- Australia intercepts 7 suspected asylum seekers
- Vietnam, Australia to form stronger defense ties
- Walcott to return soon after international break
- PM designate proposes Lebanese unity government
- UK opposition seeks US ties on defense projects
- Vonn joins equipment supplier Head
- Health care fight: Echoes of Bush, Social Security
- Secret pardon frees Afghan journalism student
- Obama promises help Yemen combat terrorism
- Fragile economy: Hummel back in figurine business
- UN watchdog warns of nuclear 'stalemate' with Iran
- UK court convicts 3 of plot to blow up airliners
- Gabon recovering from postelection violence
- Roche: few cases of Tamiflu-resistant swine flu
- New Cabinet roster to be formed soon: premier-designate
- Importer tries to get around clove smoke ban
- Sweden: Koenigsegg secures financing for Saab deal
- Vidic: Draw against France sufficient
- Fans wish for more from Apple iPods
- Trouser-wearing woman fined $200 in Sudan
- Japan incoming government postpones Cabinet picks
- Congress weighs landmark change in Web ad privacy
- Man United threatens Le Havre with action
- AP IMPACT: E. Timor aid _ where did billions go?
- Trouser-wearing woman spared fogging in Sudan
- German AIDS video uses Hitler look-alike
- Indonesian military plane crashes, killing 4
- Brown set to play against the Netherlands
- Bari appointed new chief operating officer
- UK court convicts 3 of plot to blow up airliners
- Trouser-wearing woman spared flogging in Sudan
- Teen arrested in Mexican politician's slaying
- Quake damages homes in Albania, Macedonia
- Minister to magistrates: give up strike
- Chu said he could not turn down appointment
- Man United threatens Le Havre with action
- Hamburg's Benjamin out for months
- Britain to back IRA victims' lawsuit against Libya
- Bolivia reports cut in gas output
- Car bomb kills 8 at checkpoint in western Iraq
- Amid swine flu France kissing goodbye to 'la bise'
- 'Final Destination' keeps fans coming with $15.4M
- 16 EU nations demand more dairy support
- Lipman, Crockett lose appeals against doping bans
- Suspected US missile kills 3 in Pakistan
- Five more Euro teams on brink of 2010 World Cup
- Police make another arrest in UK jewel heist
- Chavez walks Venice Film Fest red carpet
- Vonn joins equipment supplier Head
- Coe: 2016 Olympic race closer than 2012 contest
- Beckham targets WCup qualification not revenge
- Dugarry criticizes French football federation head
- IMF to extend Hungary's standby deal by 6 months
- Karzai says US 'attacking' him over election
- Chavez invites Turkmenistan into gas group
- Suspected US missile kills 5 in Pakistan
- Ma tabs Wu Den-yih as Liu takes fall for Morakot deaths
- Sudan resumes trial of woman who wore pants
- Taiwan commemorates typhoon victims
- China's central bank deputy governor arrives in Taiwan
- Holy See envoy inspects work in typhoon-hit areas
- B&Bs demand high deposits: survey
- Standard Chartered
- 77-year-old man is eighth swine flu death: authorities
- Taiwan consumer prices fall as food costs rise
- Louvre President Henri Loyrette to attend Tsai Ming-liang film premiere
- Taiwan August exports fall 24.6 percent, less than expected
- Seoul protests to North Korea over deadly flood
- Anti-Israel comments cloud Egypt's bid to lead UNESCO
- India detains plane from United Arab Emirates air force: official
- Malaysia confident Indonesia will lift maid ban
- The unheard dream of Taipei's Deaflympics
- North Korea's Kim wins backing for succession plan
- Israel pushes settlements in West Bank
- Somali pirates demand US$20 million ransom: lawyer
- With change agenda at risk, Obama faces crucial tests
- Brawls down under
- Driving backwards
- Russia's one-factory towns struggle to survive
- Jackson brother slams media coverage of funeral
- Jackson's crystal-encrusted glove auctioned in Oz
- Lady Gaga's hit 'Poker Face' tops all-time download chart
- Rapper Ludacris gives away cars
- Lasseter, Pixar win career Golden Lion in Venice
- Vera Lynn tops British charts on WWII's 70th anniversary
- Seattle's Discovery Park couger caught
- Astronauts pack trash, surplus gear for ride home
- Top central banks agree to tougher bank regulation
- Google's exiting China head to run US$115 million fund
- French economy seen as stabilizing
- Taiwan seeks bigger stake in China insurance tie-ups: report
- China's top 500 firms outperform American rivals in 2008: survey
- Spain's Telefonica to increase China Unicom stake: companies
- Asian domination of U.S. auto sales set to intensify: analysts
- Kraft launches bid for Cadbury
- RBS's deal
- Zain telecom
- Taipei share prices close up 0.99 percent
- Asian markets track U.S. higher after jobs report
- U.S. dollar mixed in Asia after G-20
- Shin Kong Co. leads financial shares higher
- Oil price mixed in Asian trade amid demand concerns
- Injury fears follow Nadal at U.S. Open
- Kim Clijsters stuns Venus, Serena awaits at U.S. Open
- Ponting retires from T20s
- Goosen shares crowded leaderboard at Boston event
- Pettersen cruises to victory at Canadian Open
- Inge hits grand slam in 9th inning, Tigers rally
- Ghana qualify for World Cup finals
- Last-minute Tunisia grab draw in Nigeria
- England's Gareth Barry aims to avenge Croatian misery
- Little-known hot-shots put Ronaldo in shade
- Post-disaster reconstruction top priority: Vice premier-designate
- US cruise an easy 96-14 win over Chinese Taipei in Women's basketball
- Chinese Taipei Women's basketball lost to Ukraine in second round
- A Pair of Local Standouts Makes it past the Preliminaries
- Chinese Taipei failed in the Men's Cycling 1000m Sprint Qualification
- Chen Hui prepared himself for the medal
- Chinese Taipei Bounces Back with a Win over Turkey
- Chinese Taipei Lost to Germany in the Men's Handball Preliminary Group B
- Taiwan authors campaign for meatless Mondays
- Tai Wen-Chi earns a Silver in Karate for Chinese Taipei
- Hungary defeat 2005 Deaflympics Champion in Water-Polo
- The host team fails the first day match in Men's Volleyball
- Chinese Taipei Seeks to Improve in Men's 34.79km Individual Time Trial
- Taiwan Premier-Designate forms Cabinet amid criticism
- Ukrainian shooter took the gold in Women's 50-meter Rifle 3 positions
- Chinese Taipei Women's Swimming Team heading for gold medals
- Taiwan records two more A(H1N1) fatalities
- 2010 COMPUTEX TAIPEI-East & West ink closer relations
- 2010 COMPUTEX TAIPEI-TAITRA Berlin Press Conference, Pavilion lets World discover Taiwan ICT From Formosa with new products at I
- 2010 COMPUTEX TAIPEI-Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Development Expected to Slow Down in the Long Term
- GDF Suez to share nuclear information with Brazil
- Chavez walks Venice red carpet with Oliver Stone
- Munich court OKs Siemens ex-exec extradition
- Obama exhorts kids to pay attention in school
- SAfrica minister leads big child vaccination plan
- South Africa launches child vaccination campaign
- Domenech: Atmosphere is great in France team
- Onions replaces Flintoff in Champions Trophy squad
- New Japan leaders vow 25 percent cut in emissions
- Senate chair proposes fee on insurance companies
- German troops defend deadly Afghan airstrike
- Overnight progress on deadly Los Angeles-area fire
- Brazil says negotiating for French fighter jets
- Power problems mean Iraq suffers hot summer, again
- 'Final Destination' keeps fans coming with $15.4M
- Somalia, neighboring Seychelles clash over pirates
- Charity says US troops stormed Afghan hospital
- Obama exhorts kids to pay attention in school
- No flogging for trouser-wearing woman in Sudan
- Veloso wins 9th stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Germany urges caution on Afghan criticism
- Maradona faces World Cup crisis
- Package explodes in Frankfurt airport customs
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- U.S. Open Results
- Aliens, zombies try to break 'Thriller' record
- Observers say neat Afghan vote totals show fraud
- Brazil says negotiating for French fighter jets
- German girl dead after falling from amusement ride
- Soderling advances to quarters of US Open
- Russia, Greece win openers at Euro championship
- Somali insurgent attack leaves 5 civilians dead
- Taiwan premier resigns over handling of typhoon
- New Zealand goes confident into tri-series
- Germany goalkeeper Enke to miss WCup qualifier
- UK child abuse detective guilty of sex with teen
- 16 EU nations demand more dairy support
- Britain releases terror suspect from house arrest
- Arshavin trains for Russia ahead of Wales match
- Grizzlies owner meets with Allen Iverson
- Man United threatens Le Havre over cash claims
- Albania opposition party boycotts parliament
- Iran risks more sanctions as UN warns of stalemate
- European Basketball Championship Results
- Sanofi to make swine flu vaccine for Brazil
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Ireland keeper Kenny banned for failing drug test
- Obama thanks labor for hard-won rights at work
- UK child abuse detective guilty of sex with teen
- Strong quake hits Indonesia; no injuries, damage
- Olympic boxing weight categories altered for 2012
- Neuroscientist, chemist win 2009 Balzan prizes
- Former Rep. Joseph Kennedy nixes Senate campaign
- Senator's proposal could help health care overhaul
- Prepared text of Obama's speech to school students
- Tyra goes back to her (hair) roots on TV talk show
- Group fears port works will sink Venice
- Henry sticks by Domenech
- Down but not out, Oudin rallies again at US Open
- Anti-Chavez TV faces possible 72-hour shutdown
- Damon plays 'Informant' in Soderbergh film
- More smoke expected from deadly LA-area arson fire
- Iraq: Suicide bomber hits mosque north of Baghdad
- Down but not out, Oudin rallies again at US Open
- Afghan group says NATO strike killed 70 civilians
- Rain floods Mexico City homes, subway
- United, Real win poll for seats on top lobby group
- Caribbean culture on display at NYC parade
- Chilean landslides kill 2, strand foreign skiers
- Anti-Chavez TV faces possible 72-hour shutdown
- Astronauts have 1 last job before parting company
- Tiger makes a belated run in Boston
- Bombers kill at least 17 in Iraq
- More smoke expected from deadly LA-area arson fire
- 16 EU nations demand more dairy industry support
- GM car plant restarts production in Venezuela
- Tropical Storm Linda forms far out in Pacific
- Mexico: 4 men gunned down at Ciudad Juarez motel
- Iraq PM urges increased Russian energy investment
- Gabon opposition calls for election recount
- NY man's next blood donation will be gallon No. 40
- Federer breezes, advances to quarterfinals
- Serbia upsets Spain 66-57 at Euro championship
- Stricker birdies last 2 holes to win Deutsche Bank
- British police charge 8th suspect in jewel heist
- Astronauts pack Buzz Lightyear for ride home
- Colombia releases new videos of 10 FARC hostages
- 6 American tourists charged in Antigua scuffle
- Mexico changes justice, farm, oil Cabinet posts
- Cavendish wins opening stage in sprint finish
- Anti-Chavez TV station faces possible shutdown
- Mexico oil monopoly grants biggest survey contract
- Milwaukee man arrested in connection to 9 deaths
- Mexico changes justice, farm, oil Cabinet posts
- No chaos emerges as Samoa changes driving side
- US Open at a glance
- Isner out and so are American men at US Open
- 1 killed in Haiti mudslide after few hours of rain
- Kidnap suspect morphed into alleged sex predator
- Trainer spills secrets of Michelle Obama's arms
- Tuesday, September 15
- Japan's current account surplus down 19.4 percent
- Point man in Mexico's war on drug cartels resigns
- Chargers player says didn't harm reality TV star
- Hiker tumbles down rocks after marriage proposal
- Pakistan officials say suspected US strike kills 5
- Lee's 2 HRs for Cubs put Pirates into record book
- Little to show for billions spent in East Timor
- In tiny `Tuk,' they man climate's front line
- For Taiwan craftsman, sword-making is in the bones
- 9/11: Unable to just watch, some civilians acted
- A year after meltdown: Tough questions, choices
- 5 weeks on the brink: Reliving meltdown of '08
- US man arrested in connection to 9 killings
- Tour of Missouri Results
- No change in store for WTA rankings
- Broncos rookie faces domestic violence charge
- China says coal mine blast kills 35 in Henan
- Wozniacki knocks off Kuznetsova at US Open
- Deadly LA-area arson fire active on remote flank
- Donald, Nonu in midfield for Tri-Nations test
- Ella, Brewer named Fiji selectors
- Astronauts prepare to leave space station
- Foreign exchange rates
- Wozniacki beats Kuznetsova at Open; Oudin next
- Toyota to hire contract workers on global recovery
- Clarke pulls out of T20 Champions League
- American League Leaders
- McDonald's loses trademark fight against McCurry
- Mexico oil monopoly grants biggest survey contract
- Dallas suburb buying house where Oswald kept rifle
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Tropical Storm Fred forms in Atlantic
- SKorea demands NKorea apologize for flooding
- New Cabinet expected to be formed by Sept. 10: premier-designate
- Report calls for guidelines on medicinal imports from China
- Gunmen kill 4 prison officials in Guatemala
- Amnesty: Fiji's military regime rules by fear
- Buehrle gets first win since perfect game
- Improving exports signal gradual economic recovery
- Curfew in riot-hit Xinjiang lifted
- Amnesty: Fiji's military regime rules by fear
- Japan's new ruling party restarts coalition talks
- U.S. Open Road
- Explosion shakes Afghan capital
- Obama girls' outsized summer fun
- Asian stocks rise on stimulus pledge
- McDonald's loses trademark fight against McCurry
- Oil near $68 as US summer driving season ends
- Car bomb explodes near military airport in Kabul
- Officials say militants kill 4 Pakistani students
- Djokovic celebrates win with send-up of McEnroe
- Envoy: US open to talks with NKorea
- Time running out for bipartisan health compromise
- Report: Obama administration improves openness
- Car bomb attack outside Kabul airport
- Toyota to hire contract workers as sales recover
- UN says Khmer Rouge tribunal must be independent
- Health care dominates as US Congress returns
- Taliban claim reponsibility for Kabul attack
- England win against Croatia means World Cup spot
- China reverses death penalty in drunk driving case
- China to start swine flu vaccination in weeks
- Taliban car bomber hits convoy in Afghan capital
- Deutsche Telekom, France Telecom plan UK cell deal
- AOL taps exec who famously warned Yahoo of trouble
- Australia stops charging foreigners for detention
- Obama to tell students to take responsibility
- HK court extends freeze of Chinese tycoon's assets
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Cabinet reshuffle not to affect signing of cross-strait MOU
- German exports up 2.3 pct in July
- Beijing to sell 1st yuan bonds in Hong Kong
- Storm and flash floods kill 8 Cambodians
- Merkel to address parliament on Afghan strike
- Deutsche Telekom, France Telecom in UK mobile deal
- 200,000 ballots tossed for fraud in Afghan vote
- US, Vietnam open annual Agent Orange meetings
- Official: 5 missing in flash floods in Turkey
- Report: S'pore teen 'slayers' planned mass suicide
- Bomb misses Iraq health ministry official, kills 1
- Japan stocks rise ahead of coalition deal
- Taiwan still hopeful of receiving visa-free treatment from Canada
- China says organ transplants strictly regulated
- Oudin the star in a tournament full of upsets
- China showcases commercial jet at Asia air show
- Nearly 400 pilots of India's Jet Airways on strike
- Philadelphia Orchestra to perform at Shanghai Expo
- Flood control to be Cabinet's top priority: premier-designate
- Euro higher against dollar, near $1.44
- Taliban car bomber kills 3 in Afghan capital
- Safran acquires control of GE Homeland Protection
- Japan studies noisier hybrids to protect blind
- Yale criticized for nixing Muslim cartoons in book
- 200,000 ballots rejected for fraud in Afghan vote
- US embassy plans spur rumors, concern in Pakistan
- OPEC: Saudi says crude markets 'in good shape'
- Estonia's economy shrinks 16 pct in Q2
- Share prices close higher on local bourse
- UNICEF upset at Sri Lanka's expulsion of official
- World Cup hopes hinge on win for Saudis, Bahrain
- Air France-KLM passenger traffic falls
- China says coal mine blast kills 35, traps 44
- World stocks rise on G-20 stimulus pledge
- The Driving Force Behind 2010 Taipei Int'l Floral Expo
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- Chinese Deaflympics delegation donates NT$2.4m to typhoon victims
- Space crews say goodbye, shuttle departing Tuesday
- Stubborn LA blaze flares up, burns deep wilderness
- Germany to unveil memorial to post-WWII soldiers
- French far-right's Le Pen to quit party leadership
- Report: China August auto sales 1.14 million units
- Oil above $69 as rising stocks boost confidence
- EU court upholds Portuguese gambling rules
- T-Mobile, Orange to form UK's top mobile operator
- Beijing to sell first yuan bonds in Hong Kong
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- UK retail sales decline in August, survey says
- Taiwan-produced H1N1 vaccine to be tested on humans soon
- Sri Lanka bats first in tri-series opener
- Samoa passes right-to-left driving test
- Tropical Storm Fred strengthening over Atlantic
- China showcases commercial jet at Asia air show
- US Indian farmers claims unsettled after decade
- Prosecutor wants 5 more Khmer Rouge investigated
- OPEC: Saudi says crude markets 'in good shape'
- Bomb in northern Iraqi Shiite town kills 5
- BMW August sales down 10 percent; decline slows
- U.K. industrial output flat in last 3 months
- Merkel: no premature judgments on Afghan airstrike
- Prosecutor wants 5 more Khmer Rouge investigated
- China shares rise for 5th day on economic optimism
- Blige, Cole to peform at Jackson tribute in Vienna
- Serb leader to serve war crimes sentence in UK
- FIFA investigates Man City's signing of teenager
- Controversial umpire honored by Cricket NSW
- GM board meeting could decide Opel fate
- Air Berlin gets approval for some TUIfly routes
- Taiwan-China cash convertibility can be launched first: officials
- Ex-UK prosecutor calls for intercept evidence
- Blige, Cole to perform at Vienna Jackson tribute
- Barclays fined $4 million over transaction reports
- U.N.-backed commission orders Afghan vote recounts
- Clooney in Venice for premiere of 'Goats' movie
- US comes in 2nd in competitiveness poll
- Beckham says Milan among clubs interested in him
- World stocks up on M&A activity, stimulus pledge
- 2 China Wal-Mart workers arrested after death
- Weak US economy sparks funeral sciences interest
- Spanish judge subpoenaed in civil war probe
- Pakistan resumes polio vaccinations in Swat
- Russian FM says no S-300 missiles on hijacked ship
- Byatt, Coetzee on Booker Prize shortlist
- Ford launches new van production in Romania
- Finnish economy shrinks 9.4 percent in Q2
- Ambulance used for cigarette trafficking
- Germany plays Azerbaijan, with one eye on Russia
- Blige, Brown to perform at Vienna Jackson tribute
- Dutch royals visit NY 400 years after Henry Hudson
- Report: Kazakh helicopter crash kills 10, hurt 3
- NATO: Civilians killed in Afghan tanker attack
- Opel decision may come from GM board meeting
- BMW, Audi report lower sales, but trend improving
- FIFA investigates Man City's signing of teenager
- Massa still hoping to return this season
- U.N.-backed commission orders Afghan vote recounts
- Hotels in southern Taiwan promoting bird watching
- China to issue sovereign yuan bonds in Hong Kong
- Felix Magath understands spitting fans
- NATO confirms civilians died in Afghan airstrike
- Beleaguered France faces tough task in Serbia
- SKorea demands North apology for deadly flooding
- Italy hoping to break scoring drought vs Bulgaria
- Merkel: no premature judgments on Afghan airstrike
- EU to review railway safety
- Byatt, Coetzee on Booker Prize shortlist
- France's Sarkozy hails Bongo in Gabon election
- FTSE 100 up 23.78 at 4,956.96
- German exports up 2.3 pct in July
- Taiwan's global competitiveness ranking up five places to 12th: WEF
- U.S. state governor to visit Taiwan in October: Foreign Ministry
- Stock futures higher amid optimism over recovery
- Finnair cuts seat capacity 10 percent
- Kenya replaces police chief after abuse claims
- Queen Victoria's royal bloomers join collection
- Trescothick to travel with Somerset to India
- 6 killed, 1 missing in flash floods in Turkey
- Scotland desperate for WCup win over Netherlands
- German general takes over NATO's Kosovo force
- Grassley embraces nonprofit co-ops for health care
- Czech Republic, Liechtenstein establish ties
- Radcliffe to compete in half marathon worlds
- Gold price rises over $1,000
- Pusan film festival to open with SKorean drama
- Rights group criticizes Jordan on honor crimes
- Study: Terrorists shifting focus to 'soft' targets
- Head of Poland's social security office detained
- Russian FM says no S-300 missiles on hijacked ship
- Rivals to form UK's top mobile operator
- EU welcomes Japan climate plan
- Austria: Olympic ban on 12 biathlon coaches lifted
- Oil near $70 as rising stocks boost confidence
- German carmakers report lower but improving sales
- World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships Results
- Tevez to miss Man City's test against Arsenal
- IRA victims' lawyers meet UK officials over Libya
- Spain looks to qualify for WCup against Estonia
- Jon Gosselin says he despises estranged wife Kate
- UNHCR urges Croatia to probe Serb medical denial
- N. Ireland paramilitaries to decommission weapons
- Pakistan resumes polio vaccines halted by Taliban
- UN-backed commission orders Afghan vote recounts
- Top officials of Presidential Office, Cabinet and KMT to be changed
- Carlsberg extends sponsorship of England team, FA
- UK man sent to jail for planning racist attacks
- Kanaeva dominant at rhythmic gymnastics worlds
- Smithfield posts larger 1Q loss on big charges
- US military: Bomb kills US soldier in Baghdad
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scores
- Myanmar pro-democracy party wants offices reopened
- Italy TV host Bongiorno dead
- Critics of new Indonesian film law fear censorship
- US police: DNA links man to 9 slain women
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- US brothers who killed father seek fresh start
- Military: Roadside bombs kill 4 US troops in Iraq
- US couple gets married at 7-year-old son's funeral
- Karzai has 54 pct of fraud-tainted Afghan vote
- Nico Rosberg could join F1 team McLaren
- Austria: Olympic ban on 12 biathlon coaches lifted
- Bear meets girl: Berlin zoo gets female polar bear
- Trinidad and Tobago striker Dwight Yorke retires
- Wales resolves player release row with regions
- Kenyon: Clubs 'shocked' at Chelsea transfer ban
- Russian FM denies S-300 missiles on hijacked ship
- 4 sentenced in Serbia for plotting terror attacks
- Lebanese Hezbollah complains over draft Cabinet
- New frugality is the new normal, by necessity
- MELTDOWN FLASHBACK: Monday, Sept. 8, 2008
- Israel deepens probe into military conduct in Gaza
- Winfrey to kick off season with Black Eyed Peas
- Mutu proposes payments to charity instead Chelsea
- Slovakia could reach WCup with win vs. NIreland
- Kenya replaces police chief after abuse claims
- Clinton: Republicans wait for Democratic 'mess up'
- Dollar hits low for year as gold breaches $1,000
- 6 killed, 3 missing in flash floods in Turkey
- Karzai has 54 pct in Afghan of fraud-tainted vote
- Gold price rises over $1,000
- Oil above $70 as rising stocks boost confidence
- Kaohsiung mayor urges precautions against swine flu
- Spain tests swine flu vaccine
- Blagojevich, promoting book, denies wrongdoing
- Karzai has 54 pct of Afghan vote amid fraud claims
- US comes in 2nd in competitiveness poll
- Louis Vuitton lauches new racing circuit
- NATO welcomes proposed Afghan conference
- UK: Global deal on climate change may not happen
- Military: Roadside bombs kill 4 US troops in Iraq
- Stocks open higher amid optimism over recovery
- British trade office to showcase creative industry development
- Sri Lanka 216-7 against New Zealand in ODI
- Cilic, Karlovic to play for Croatia in Davis Cup
- Croatia doctor said to have declined to treat Serb
- Mexico nears World Cup berth after poor start
- Kenyon: Clubs 'shocked' at Chelsea transfer ban
- Photographer Annie Leibovitz's loan repayment due
- Ford launches new van production in Romania
- Riot-hit Xinjiang tightens rules on chemical sales
- Stocks rise as merger news boosts investors' mood
- Maradona expresses confidence against Paraguay
- AP Interview: New ATP CEO planning All-Star event
- Broad to be rested for third ODI vs. Australia
- Karadzic trial to begin Oct 19, last 2 1/2 years
- Annie Leibovitz risks losing copyright to images
- Hezbollah denies links to bankrupt businessman
- Trash collectors on strike in Guyana's capital
- Travelzen.com cashes in on Taiwanese travelers
- Stocks rise as takeover news boosts traders' mood
- Top EU official tells clubs 6+5 rule is illegal
- Russians to mark decade since deadly bombings
- EU urges Iran to halt executions of minors
- Hungary needs win vs. Portugal to keep hope alive
- GM board begins two-day meeting
- Barrick sells production stake to Silver Wheaton
- TV host who popularized quiz shows in Italy dies
- Spanish military recommends Afghan troop boost
- Chinese region tightens rules on chemical sales
- Ex-minister charged with corruption in Bulgaria
- Roadside bombs kill 4 US soldiers in Iraq
- US says 4 American troops killed in Afghanistan
- Oil shoots above $70 a barrel on weak dollar
- Iran detains reformist, closes opposition office
- Firefighters contain 60 percent of US fire
- Congo sentences 2 Norwegians to death
- Afghan recount ordered; Karzai nears outright win
- UK: Global deal on climate change at risk
- Labor impatient for Opel decision
- Madagascar's coup leader names new government
- Dollar hits low for year as gold tops $1,000
- Pirate-plagued Somalia trains 500 navy recruits
- US military won't let group tour Guantanomo
- Russia says death penalty moratorium will remain
- Parliament clears way for German EU treaty yes
- Louis Vuitton launches new racing circuit
- Sudanese woman convicted of wearing trousers freed
- AP Sportlight
- Small protest greets Obama's school speech
- Man United chief Gill warns Le Havre over insults
- Missile kills 3 in Pakistan
- Germany overturns Nazi-era treason convictions
- Karadzic trial to begin Oct 19, last 2 1/2 years
- Victoria's secret: royal bloomers join collection
- Stade Francais sacks its coaches
- Poland's government adopts 2010 budget draft
- 5 Turkish soldiers killed in clash with rebels
- Premier-designate forms new Cabinet amid sharp criticism
- Illegal coal mine blast kills 35 in China
- Rail jumpers disrupt MRT rush hour
- Swine flu death toll rises by two
- People's Bank of China official says currency convertibility can go ahead
- Taiwan jumps 5 places to 12 in WEF competitiveness rankings
- Taiwan still hopeful of receiving visa-free treatment from Canada
- Cabinet reshuffle not to affect MOU
- Chinese donation
- Authors launch Meatless Mondays Campaign: reports
- Improving exports signal gradual economic recovery
- Report calls for guidelines on medicinal imports from China
- Hotels in Kenting, southern Taiwan promoting bird watching, say sources
- NATO confirms civilians died in Afghan airstrike
- Merkel faces storm over Afghanistan air strike
- Four school children killed, and six wounded in Taliban attack: official
- Court overturns drunk driving death sentence
- Obama heeds dictator handbook with school speech
- Five more Khmer Rouge leaders set to be investigated
- Censorship accusations stir up Portugal's elections
- Australia puts an end to detention fees for refugees
- China calls for diplomacy, not sanctions in dealing with Iran
- Trawlers escape from pirates
- Seeking freedom
- Little to show for billions spent in East Timor
- Hugo Chavez brings proletarian power to Venice
- Beefing up no sweat for 'The Informant!' star Matt Damon
- Pusan film fest unveils line-up
- Trainer spills secrets of Michelle Obama's arms
- France kisses 'bise' goodbye
- Astronauts set to leave space station
- China unveils largest home-made jet at Asia's biggest aerospace show
- McDonald's loses trademark fight against McCurry: court
- China to issue US$880 million in bonds in Hong Kong: government
- Toyota to hire contract workers as sales recover
- Buzz grows ahead of Apple media event
- Telecoms merger
- More failures likely for smaller low-cost carriers
- Bitter outlook for Ivory Coast cocoa
- Stiglitz warns of economic double dip
- Finnish economy shrinks 2.6 percent
- German trade
- 3 Star Michelin Chef Kanda now at The Sherwood Taipei
- Macau to present 23rd International Music Festival October 9 - November 8
- HSK test slated for November
- Evergreen Plaza Hotel offers five different fruit mooncakes
- NMH to display Van Gogh works
- YE Yang to vie for Omega Mission Hills World Cup glory
- Taiwan share prices close up 1.24 percent , at highest in over a year
- Asian stocks rise on Australian confidence report chip prices
- Euro notches up fresh gains on U.S. dollar in Asian trade
- Oil rises on improved sentiment
- Enjoy the great outdoors in Idaho
- Americans routed at U.S. Open
- Pogba claims
- Torres' wish
- Teen titans Oudin, Wozniacki make final eight
- Beckham considers Premier League offers ahead of World Cup
- Paddy Kenny banned for doping
- Buehrle gets first win since perfect game
- Steve Stricker closes with two birdies for Deutsche Bank win
- Valverde takes Tour of Spain lead from Evans
- Taiwan Premier-Designate to announce Cabinet lineup late Wednesday
- Chinese Taipei Wins the First Gold
- First Gold Brought in by Chen I-Chun of Women's Taekwondo
- Chinese Taipei's Lu Szu-Jou Won the Second Gold Medal in Women's Taekwondo
- Another Bronze medal to Chinese Taipei from Taekwondo Men's 68–80kg
- Chinese Taipei Loses the First Two Matches in Tennis
- Ho Chiu-Mei wins the first match in Tennis Women's Singles
- Chinese Taipei Loses against Australia and Slovakia in Men's Singles
- The Ho Sisters achieves a triumph in Women's Tennis Doubles
- Taiwan confirms 11th swine flu death as Deaflympics athlete from Israel falls ill
- Taiwan mulling tough restrictions on bankrupt citizens
- Taiwan Premier-Designate Wu Den-yih presents Cabinet lineup
- Obesity increases risks for swine flu: health officials
- Plans to expand US embassy worry Pakistanis
- Man United chief Gill warns Le Havre over insults
- US regulators require faster food safety reporting
- Congo sentences 2 Norwegians to death
- Study: Roads perfect example of Moscow corruption
- Germany overturns Nazi-era treason convictions
- Pirate-plagued Somalia trains 500 navy recruits
- ERC rules out further action over fake injury scam
- Stroup says bipolar role on '90210' is challenge
- Clooney speeds into Venice for premiere of 'Goats'
- Germany unveils memorial to post-WWII soldiers
- OPEC focus on compliance with quotas, not cuts
- Federer chosen for Switzerland in Davis Cup
- Gerrans wins 10th stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Chinese solar plant expected to be the biggest
- Obama advises caution in what kids put on Facebook
- Sri Lanka crush New Zealand by 97 runs
- Finnish economy shrinks 9.4 percent in Q2
- US lawmaker wants 'successful' Afghanistan plan
- Assault case against Roy's son to go to trial
- Federer chosen for Switzerland in Davis Cup
- Tornado, storms kill 14 in Argentina, Brazil
- Annie Leibovitz risks losing copyright to images
- ERC rules out further action over fake injury scam
- 15 big banks commit to derivatives targets
- Tolkien estate, New Line settle lawsuit
- 4 cemetery desecration suspects plead not guilty
- Ambrosini extends contract with AC Milan
- India to release detained UAE air force plane
- Crankin': Patterson to write 17 books in 3 years
- Iran raids raise pressure on opposition leader
- US economy loses top spot in poll to Swiss
- Hoyer confident on health care bill
- UN distributes food to West Africa flood victims
- 11 end lives under US state's assisted suicide law
- Germany upsets Russia at Euro championship
- Freedom Tower cornerstone gets home on Long Island
- Small fire breaks out at French nuclear plant
- Sri Lanka beats New Zealand by 97 runs
- 6 Turkish soldiers killed in clashes
- Clubs call for Blatter's support in Olympics row
- Mitsubishi to reopen Venezuelan car assembly plant
- Obama steers clear of politics in school pep talk
- Tolkien estate, New Line settle lawsuit over films
- FIFA calls for fair play in SAfrican football vote
- US Congress leader wants new plan for Afghanistan
- UK doctors call for ban on all alcohol ads
- Wild horse roundup captures 131 US mustangs
- Iran to present proposals for talks Wednesday
- Former basketball player held in Greece over arms
- Correction: Britain-Child Abuse Detective
- Oil shoots above $71 a barrel on weak dollar
- Clijsters comes through again, reaches Open semis
- Ishikawa picked for Presidents Cup
- French government to help wine exports
- 8 killed, 3 missing in flash floods in Turkey
- Court upholds ban on hymn at US graduation
- Libya national oil company sends executive to OPEC
- FIFA investigates Man City's signing of teenager
- US says Tamiflu for the sick, not a preventive
- Top US lawmaker confident on health care bill
- Leader Switzerland brings win streak to Latvia
- Women who assaulted cheating lover to stand trial
- Blagojevich: Words on FBI tape out of context
- Cayman cops seize pot stash from wooden sloop
- Clijsters comes through again, reaches Open semis
- German court granted some files in '77 murder case
- German leader: No rushed judgment on Afghan strike
- US: Afghan vote could take months to sort out
- Albania elects a new parliament speaker
- Valero Energy to close part of US refinery
- Turks and Caicos still magnet for poor Haitians
- UK military: suspected explosive found at RAF base
- Flintoff flies to Dubai as part of rehab program
- Cold, hard cash may be key to Cadbury's heart
- US Open-Unseeded Women's Semifinalists
- US PGA Tour Schedule
- US court rejects religious defense for pot use
- Ford Canada begins talks with union
- Barrick sells production stake to Silver Wheaton
- US regulators require faster food safety reporting
- World Golf Ranking
- US Open Results
- IAAF expects gender test results within days
- Roadside bombs kill 4 US soldiers in Iraq
- Fed: consumers cut debt by record $21.6B in July
- Treasury prices drop slightly as stocks rise
- Chavez pokes fun at US in Belarus
- Qatar brings another gas production line online
- French unions call for new protests Oct. 7
- US freezes assets of 2 NKorean entities
- Report: Object found at UK air base not suspicious
- Olympic snub stings Cuban baseball
- Space shuttle undocks from space station
- Mexico names new oil chief, starts Gulf mapping
- NATO confirms civilians died in Afghan airstrike
- Sotomayor takes her place on high court bench
- Oprah Winfrey fans gather for Michigan Avenue show
- US Open Show Court Schedules
- Canadian diplomat says he was betrayed
- With new AG, Mexico tries to revamp drug war
- IAAF expects Semenya's gender results within days
- Military reports false alarm at UK air base
- Milwaukee police: DNA links man to 9 slain women
- Obama campaign chief tries to inspire Mexico youth
- Spain close to announcing Gitmo decision
- Mexico cuts 3 Cabinet posts in austerity plan
- NYC lawsuit seeks wheelchair tennis coverage
- Photographer Annie Leibovitz's loan repayment due
- Britain, France urge inquiry on Afghan strike
- Guatemala food-starved due to weather, economy
- Iran raids raise pressure on opposition leaders
- Aspen confronts bolder bears looking for food
- New program will teach students about 9/11
- MELTDOWN FLASHBACK: Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2008
- US returns ex-general's money to Peru
- Stocks gain on takeover news, rising commodities
- Election talk heats up in Canada
- NYC man charged in Ponzi scheme with porn link
- US Senate considers international tourism boost
- Murray upset by Cilic at US Open
- Safe-sex ad featuring Hitler stirs German anger
- Gold tops $1,000 for the first time since February
- Tornado, storms kill up to 15 in Argentina, Brazil
- Dutch royals visit NY 400 years after Henry Hudson
- US Open Road
- Woman guilty in ID theft that ensnared Bernanke
- Fan pokes fun at Clooney in Italy
- US to start immigration crackdown on contractors
- Lawrence free kick leads Ireland past SAfrica 1-0
- Charges restored against Argentine ex-president
- Stocks gain on rising commodities, takeover news
- Famed trumpeter Fred Mills killed in US car crash
- Claim Sarkozy used short people as props hits Web
- Obama space panel says moon return plan is a no-go
- Yemen:4 men with explosives caught near US embassy
- Murray upset by Cilic at US Open
- Germany upsets Russia at Eurobasket
- New program will teach students about 9/11
- Tropical Storm Fred nears hurricane power at sea
- Groups say they'll sue to stop Grand Canyon mine
- Vande Velde out of Missouri race
- Famed trumpeter Fred Mills killed in car crash
- Chinese back out of Verenex deal
- UN caught in Gaza dispute over study of Holocaust
- 4 women in lover's gluing must stand trial
- Michael Feinstein plans a return to Broadway
- Jordan Roth takes over B'way's Jujamcyn Theaters
- Russians mark decade since Moscow apartment blasts
- Canada's Barrick Gold plans equity offering
- 4 Americans killed in attack in Afghanistan
- British doctors call for ban on all alcohol ads
- Tornado, mudslides kill 16 in Argentina, Brazil
- Presidents Cup Rosters
- Afghan recount ordered because of fraud charges
- US judge denies evangelist's request for new trial
- Closer US oversight of Iran-Venezuela links urged
- Protest brews over Cheney center at U. of Wyoming
- Spain wins; Germany upsets Russia at Eurobasket
- Police: Suspect alone beat 8 to death in US home
- Obama space panel says moon return plan is a no go
- Treasury prices mostly fall as stocks rise
- A Masters champion gives back to caddies
- Legal arguments pan, praise Google's book deal
- Stricker can set his sights a little higher
- Mexico eyes cutting 3 Cabinet posts for austerity
- AP NewsBreak: Contractor electrocuted in shower
- Man on disabled watercraft rescued in USVI
- Clarification: Sharks Tagged story
- LA County offers $50K reward for info on arson
- Blagojevich: Words on FBI tape out of context
- Ecuador police bust half-ton of processed cocaine
- UN to add YouTube to live TV for climate momentum
- Clijsters keeps moving forward at US Open
- Management of DNA sample at issue in US killings
- Ex-soldier who killed Iraqis to appeal sentence
- Speech Debelle wins UK's Mercury Prize
- Egg hatchery owner says inquiry found problems
- Trainer who won '08 Ky Derby agrees to suspension
- Court upholds ban on hymn at US school graduation
- Meads to be capped, 52 years later
- Dem leader wants 'successful' plan for Afghanistan
- Barrick Gold to eliminate hedges, plans offer
- NYC filmmaker sues to shoot wheelchair tennis
- Cemex to sell 1.2 billion shares to raise capital
- Chicago investor group submits bid for Sun-Times
- Semenya set to keep gold as sex-test result looms
- Senate considers international tourism boost
- Obama faces growing skepticism over Afghanistan
- Obama: 'We intend to get something done this year'
- 3 more great white sharks tagged off US coast
- US firms recall green onions, fearing bacteria
- Hayne wins top award, credits Fiji World Cup mates
- 11 end lives under assisted suicide law
- Janet Jackson to open MTV Video Music Awards
- Ohio cops: Robber came back to ask victim for date
- US contractor electrocuted in shower in Iraq
- Tornado, mudslides kill 15 in Argentina, Brazil
- Andy Murray's US Open ends early
- Costa Rica team resumes missing US hiker's search
- Wednesday, September 16
- Report: UN should broker Afghan peace
- Rwanda jumps rank in World Bank business survey
- World Golf Glance
- Rangers hit four homers to beat Indians 11-9
- Obama health care speech bids to recover momentum
- Chicago investor group submits bid for Sun-Times
- Serena Williams sets up semi against Kim Clijsters
- Australian actor Ray Barrett dies at 82
- Management of DNA sample at issue in Wis. killings
- Merrill to pay $26.5 million to settle sales probe
- 3 states still ban religious clothing for teachers
- Authorities: Bone near Garrido home probably human
- 6 US boys accused of beating sleeping immigrant
- Columnist Army Archerd dies at 87
- 'He's the only one we've got': Obama at 8 months
- CAPITAL CULTURE: Obama girls' outsized summer fun
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Tom Brady's back _ time for the NFL to rock
- US tourists in Antigua blame police for brawl
- Caribbean news briefs
- With 2011 lockout feared, NFL players told to save
- Columnist Army Archerd dies at 87
- Closer US oversight of Iran, Venezuela links urged
- AP source: Dodd rejects health panel chairmanship
- 6 US boys accused of beating sleeping immigrant
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Boy hidden behind wall remains in state custody
- Foreign exchange rates