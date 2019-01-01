英文新聞列表 English News List
- Tom Sherak elected president of film academy
- Reconstruction committee to set up office in southern Taiwan
- Jackson's 36 lead Seattle over Detroit
- 'Survivor' winner Richard Hatch in jail again
- Gunfire erupts in Kabul ahead of presidential vote
- Jeter streak continues as Yankees beat As
- Executive Yuan secretary-general, defense minister offer to resign
- Australia, China ink $41 billion natural gas deal
- Australian parties agree on renewable energy law
- Tonga to decide soon on ferry salvage
- 98 Indonesian illegals caught in Malaysian swamp
- China factory under guard after lead poisoning
- German government: 1 million electric cars by 2020
- Kaohsiung on guard against epidemics in typhoon victim shelters
- Peres: Russia to reconsider missile sale to Iran
- 3 militants killed in Kabul 1 day before pres vote
- Aid groups highlight growing threats to staff
- Sony cuts PS3 price around world, offers upgrade
- Report: Macau's ex-consumer chief commits suicide
- Japan baseball team infected with swine flu
- Qantas annual profit drops 88 percent
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scores
- Share prices close marginally lower on local bourse
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- NTU Hospital confirms H1N1 cluster infection, with 1 acute case
- Sri Lanka 328-4 at lunch vs. New Zealand
- South Korea set to launch rocket into space
- Paper maker Stora Enso to lay off up to 1,100
- 3 suspected Basque militants detained in France
- Asian stocks fall sharply as China market unravels
- German shelter fire kills 4
- Kuwait oil minister: No need to change OPEC output
- US businessman to buy Bari
- Some of US 1960s generation still getting high
- SKorea aborts rocket launch minutes before liftoff
- Oil falls below $69 after Asian stock selloff
- US crackdown puts tribal artifact dealers on edge
- German producer prices drop 7.8 pct in July
- Japan stocks dragged by tumbling China markets
- China shares fall on jitters after rally
- Austrian ski star Renate Goetschl is retiring
- Serbia cops promise protection for gay pride event
- Euro retreats against dollar
- Official: Macau's ex-consumer chief found hanged
- Dibaba also out of 5,000 at worlds
- Blasts hit central Baghdad, kill 3, wound 7
- Kyrgiakos says intends to join Liverpool
- World stocks fall as China market unravels
- All athletes clean from men's 100 meters at worlds
- Israel furious over Swedish newspaper article
- Investcorp loses $781M on equity and property bets
- Hurricane Bill strengthens to a Category 4 storm
- Sarkozy pledges support for next Afghan government
- China wants petitioners' cases solved locally
- Moscow court freezes skyscraper developer's assets
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Beijing medals not at risk in Germany doping probe
- BoE members split on size of monetary stimulus
- Blasts hit Iraqi capital, kill 11 people
- Smith out of contention in decathlon at worlds
- France's Annaud to direct 'Wolf Totem' movie
- Hurricane Bill now Category 4 storm in Atlantic
- Lebanese army recaptures prison fugitive
- 13 dead, 61 missing in Siberia plant explosion
- Arsenal striker Vela recovering from ankle injury
- Typhoon death toll climbs to 136
- Malaysia's AirAsia expands to Mideast in November
- Blasts hit Iraqi capital, kill at least 12 people
- 3 militants die on eve of Afghan presidential vote
- 6 cops, 59 shots, 1 dead man in Tennessee
- Robles struggles in 110 hurdles qualifying
- Afghan media refuse to censor election reporting
- Air France-KLM abandons bid for Czech Airlines
- Britain to start mad cow study
- Robles uncertain for 110 hurdles semifinals
- BAT appoints new chairman
- Texas judge's death-row appeal testimony to resume
- Wave of Baghdad blasts kill at 58 people
- Abandoning Neihu Line to save Muzha system `not impossible'
- Assad in Iran, may help French woman on trial
- Bank of England split on size of monetary stimulus
- Israel furious over Swedish newspaper article
- Dogs, devices used in search of victim remains
- Oil falls below $69 after stock selloff
- World stocks fall, spooked by big losses in China
- Sri Lanka 452 all out vs. New Zealand
- 2 Jordanians convicted of Israeli plot
- World Athletics Championships Results
- Russia insist ship hijackers sought ransom
- Taiwan typhoon victims berate President Ma
- 4 boys in Netherlands die in house fire
- Cabinet reshuffle set for early September:
- Economies in rich-nation OECD stabilize in Q2
- Turkey: Israel must show it wants peace
- Brawn and Red Bull battle, Badoer goes for Ferrari
- Glaciers melt, Swiss get some territory from Italy
- Robles in trouble in 110 hurdles at worlds
- Wave of Baghdad blasts kills at least 60
- President mourns Siaolin victims, promises aid
- Dietzsch fails to make discus final at worlds
- US gives $6 million to Sri Lankan for demining
- 22 years after death, Warhol's junk lends insight
- Wave of Baghdad blasts kills at least 75
- Tuesday's Sports In Brief
- England flaws too deep for Ashes glory
- Afghans express fears _ and hopes _ on eve of vote
- Hungary remembers picnic that cracked Iron Curtain
- Assad in Iran, possible help French woman on trial
- UK film board stops sale of Japanese horror movie
- Stock futures point to a lower Wall Street open
- Blackburn signs former Madrid defender Salgado
- Deere posts 27 pct decline in 3Q profit
- Township willing to move into Chinese prefab houses if proved safe
- Yemen arrests al-Qaida-linked bank robbers
- Liberia ratifies global ban on nuclear blasts
- US senator visits Vietnam at end of SE Asian tour
- Food critic pens book about relationship with food
- Taipei on its way to becoming 'garden city'
- Canada inflation at 56-year low
- Flintoff the key as England seek Ashes triumph
- German government: 1 million electric cars by 2020
- Indian party expels leader for book on Pakistan
- World markets fall, rattled by sharp loss in China
- Kyrgiakos quits AEK, intends to join Liverpool
- Russia's Aeroflot to sponsor 2014 Sochi Olympics
- Survey forecasts second-half bank retail losses
- 13 dead, 61 feared dead in Siberia plant explosion
- Model in Malaysia to be caned for drinking beer
- New Zealand 87-2 vs. Sri Lanka
- US to detail accord with Swiss over UBS accounts
- Russia admits militants remain strong in Caucasus
- Dump truck overturns, killing 25 Indonesians
- Duke of Burgundy butterfly spreading in England
- Sister: 'Survivor' winner jailed for TV interview
- Paper maker Stora Enso to lay off up to 1,100
- Koreas mourn death of SKorea's Kim Dae-jung
- Saudi Arabia arrests 44 suspected militants
- Man in US plane crash mystery to be sentenced
- Major attacks in Iraq since Jan. 1
- At least 13 die in Pakistan bus crash
- Pro-government militia seizes 2 Somali towns
- Thailand's swine flu death toll reaches 111
- Government to subsidize students affected by typhoon disaster
- Serbian court overturns verdict against neo-Nazi
- US military: American soldier dies in Iraq
- American Hardee leads decathlon
- UK airport hires writer to tell travelers' tales
- UBS to divulge 4,000 account names, more expected
- Premier orders acceleration of relief subsidies distribution
- Chinese procurement mission arrives in Taiwan with huge orders
- Yemen leader vows to buy weapons to crush rebels
- Stocks lower following slide in overseas markets
- China promises aid to small businesses
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- 11 killed in truck-bus accident in Zimbabwe
- Young Germans follow election campaign online
- Serbian police find weapons in tense south
- Racist slurs scrawled on eastern France mosque
- Australia doing all it can to aid betting probe
- Greyhound buses take to British roads
- Fed crackdown puts tribal artifact dealers on edge
- Cancellara to race Vuelta as prep for worlds
- 14 dead, 60 feared dead in Siberia plant explosion
- New Zealand reaches 87-2 against Sri Lanka
- Woman who set self afire in busy US mall dies
- Mauritania: Al-Qaida attacks work of foreigners
- Four initiatives unveiled for post-disaster reconstruction
- Radisson computers accessed without permission
- Saudi Arabia arrests 44 suspected militants
- US, European markets stabilize after China slump
- US, European markets recover after China slump
- PR university prez resigns after financial audits
- Woman who set self afire in busy Miami mall dies
- Wave of Baghdad blasts kills at least 86
- Oil prices jump on surprise drawdown of US stocks
- Heathrow hires writer to tell travelers' tales
- Next space shuttle launch set for next week
- US murder, rape charges dismissed based on DNA
- Russia admits militants remain strong in Caucasus
- Glitch forces SKorea to abort rocket launch
- Black Eyed Peas set record for most weeks at No. 1
- Shenzhen Airlines donates funds to help restore Alishan area
- President will not take up KMT chairmanship until Oct. 17
- Venezuelan official says 8 killed in prison clash
- NATO condemns suicide bombing in southern Russia
- Lunven wins Solitaire du Figaro race
- Jamaica keeps 5 athletes from worlds
- Ponting says not necessarily his Ashes farewell
- Sanogo set to sign for Saint-Etienne
- Report: Secret Norwegian letter blasts UN leader
- US to help Pakistan overcome energy shortfalls
- Heat wave drives French into fountains, onto beach
- Officials: Bosnia's capital needs more jail cells
- Man charged with stabbing 9 on British cycle path
- Russia insists ship hijackers sought ransom
- IAAF asks South Africa for gender test on Semenya
- German Islam convert regrets attack plan
- Lloyds announces Cheltenham & Gloucester rethink
- CBS News pioneer Don Hewitt dies at 86
- Lead poisoning stokes tensions in Chinese town
- Eurostar reshuffles management team
- Kuwait announces first swine flu death
- 6 Australian players to go home after visa breach
- Survey: Optimism about global economy is growing
- Cabinet members offer resignations
- Taipei closes down troubled MRT lines for whole weekend
- Pyongyang to send delegation to funeral of Kim Dae-Jung
- Cabinet to be revamped in September, says Liu
- Warmer Taipei-Beijing ties help typhoon aid efforts, analysts say
- Kaohsiung on guard against epidemics in typhoon victim shelters: authorities
- Chinese prefab houses
- New storm forms
- President Ma visits village devastated by Typhoon Morakot
- Ma's poll rating hits record low after typhoon
- Stricken Taiwan tanker ablaze in Malacca Strait
- NTU Hospital confirms H1N1 cluster infection, with 1 acute case
- Seoul postpones rocket launch minutes before blast-off
- North Korean diplomats to meet U.S. ex-envoy
- Israeli officials furious over Swedish newspaper article
- Hurricane Bill strengthens to Category 4
- China web addict beaten at rehab center
- U.S. man in Suu Kyi trial flies home from Thailand
- Amnesty condemns Australia's 'inhumane' refugee center
- Baghdad bombings kill 45 people
- Truck crash
- Kim Dae-jung merits Taiwan's admiration
- U.S. gambles on diplomatic gains in North Korea, Myanmar
- Kabul attacks escalate on Afghan election eve
- Hundreds of thousands monitor landmark polls in Afghanistan
- Mahmoud Ahmadinejad unveils new cabinet as crisis continues
- In Haiti, abandonment of babies a growing problem
- Lone British bullfighter still risking life and limb at 67
- Spanish firm in talks to stage Jackson exhibit world tour
- 'I told the truth': Jackson's doctor Murray posts videoclip
- Britain's Fat Duck on top again after food scare
- Major depression common in foreclosed homeowners
- Study finds promise in estrogen treatment for breast cancer
- Mozart may have died from strep throat, says study
- Adult videogamers may face health risks: study
- 'Viagra effect' undermining Brazil's pension system
- Life-giving compound found in space
- Redford to direct Lincoln assassination film
- Australia's Qantas posts 88 percent annual profit drop
- Modest search gain in July for Bing
- Southern Chinese city aims for greener growth
- New Zealand wine industry boosts exports 24 percent
- Australia's CSL profit up 63 percent on swine flu vaccine
- HP profit falls but beats expectations
- GM to boost production, reinstate 1,350 jobs
- Sony slims PS 3 videogame console and trims prices
- Far Eastern Tainan launches Mid-Autumn Festival delicacy
- Imperial Hotel Taipei presents year-end banquet promotion
- Celebrate the Chinese Lover's Day at Miramar Garden Taipei with style
- Grand Formosa Regent starts 'Trinity for Charity' drive
- New Avery Dennison labelling solution fulfils CPSIA demand
- Sunworld introduces traditional mooncakes
- Taiwan share prices close little changed
- U.S. stocks rise on better-than-expected earnings
- Oil back near US$70 in Asian trade
- U.S. dollar lower against Japanese yen in Asia
- Asia stock markets mostly higher in cautious trade
- Tai chi master hoping his 'moving medication' cuts health-care costs
- Primary care in need of first aid
- Venus, Kuznetsova ousted in Canada
- Lleyton Hewitt rallies to oust Soderling
- Richards, Idowu finally claim gold as Usain Bolt rolls on
- Jeter streak continues as Yankees beat Athletics
- Classy Gunners beat unlucky Celtic
- Chelsea dig deep to extend Ancelotti's winning start
- Typhoon slices 0.26% off Taiwan 2009 growth
- Taiwan Department of Health warns against dangers of new designer drugs
- Taiwan student music group returns from South Korea after H1N1 quarantine
- Taiwan Cabinet approves NT$100 billion post-typhoon reconstruction budget
- German Islam convert regrets attack plan
- Latin leftists fear a Honduras coup domino effect
- Pakistani Taliban's deputy head takes over
- US, European markets recover after China slump
- Heat wave drives French into fountains, onto beach
- Cesspool sewage dumped into Capri's Blue Grotto
- Hungarian president unwelcome for Slovak leaders
- CDC: Life expectancy in US up, fewer deaths
- Aluminum chief seeks energy after Russian accident
- IAAF asks South Africa for gender test on Semenya
- South African taxis to strike over bus system
- US government: Growth in women who drink and drive
- New US study shows mercury in fish widespread
- Hurricane Bill looms in Atlantic at Category 4
- 3 US troops killed in southern Afghanistan
- Stocks turn higher on jump in energy demand
- Wariner, Merritt reach 400 final at worlds
- Life expectancy in US up, deaths not, CDC says
- Burglar targets US police station
- Pakistani Taliban's deputy head takes over group
- Portsmouth chief in negotiations to buy club
- Robles to run in 110 hurdles semifinals
- US race beating suspect has Hitler tattoo
- James Taylor to give festival earnings to symphony
- Rome says Muti to lead its opera house
- Robles to run in 110 hurdles semifinals
- Germany to offer 4.5B credit for Magna
- 4 Cuban athletes seek asylum in Spain
- US mom says daughter bulled into anorexia
- Funeral home mix-up: US family mourns wrong body
- Official: Tunisian 12-baby pregnancy claim farce
- Government says more US women driving drunk
- Iraq: Wave of Baghdad blasts kills at least 95
- Firefighters make progress against Calif wildfires
- US judge rejects chemical weapon incineration suit
- Man City target Lescott dropped by Everton
- 6 US troops die in Afghanistan ahead of election
- Radio station: No OK for 'Survivor' winner call-in
- Mom of Bristol Palin's former fiance pleads guilty
- 2 Atletico Madrid fans hurt in Athens fight
- Usain Bolt reaches 200-meter final at worlds
- New US study shows mercury widespread in fish
- Richardson: Talks with N. Koreans a 'hopeful sign'
- Nigerian failed bank lists major tycoon as debtor
- Official: Tunisian 12-baby pregnancy claim a farce
- Afghans register to vote in former Taliban town
- Libyans hope for Lockerbie bomber's return
- Pakistan PM effectively rules out treason charges
- Penn and Wright agree to division of property
- German police confiscate fake Giacomettis
- Family releases mental records of US shooter
- Iraqi PM blames Sunni insurgents for Baghdad bombs
- Zimbabwe arrests lawmakers in Tsvangirai's party
- White House condems Iraqi violence
- Hunter Foster takes on new musical `Ordinary Days'
- Energy companies sparse for offshore bids
- Hurricane Bill looms in Atlantic at Category 4
- Energy companies sparse at offshore auction
- Decision in Lockerbie case Thursday
- Ex-Quins coach claims Williams wanted own lip cut
- Safina ousted in second round of Rogers Cup
- New records: Tech gunman denied homicidal thoughts
- Kuznetsova to play in New Haven
- Yusuf Saad Kamel of Bahrain wins men's 1,500
- Earthquake rattles Anchorage, southcentral Alaska
- Cape Cod diver lifts cannons known to JFK Jr.
- Federer's serve solid in first Cincy match
- White House expresses hope on North Korea future
- US police: Man nicknamed 'Hitler' beat black man
- De Ferran playing catch-up in race for IRL debut
- NY salmon resurgence indicates species recovery
- Argentine nightclub owner guilty in deadly fire
- Judge rules for Merck on allergy drug's patent
- Year has gone from sweet to sour for Pettersson
- Wave of Baghdad blasts kills at least 95
- US billionaire urges Congress to halt debt rise
- MySpace acquires social music application iLike
- Earthquake rattles buildings in Anchorage
- Analysis: Obama wants Palestinian concessions
- GM cancels Buick compact crossover
- Foster-Hylton wins 100-meter hurdles at worlds
- Hannover coach Hecking resigns
- Harvard, Princeton top college rankings again
- Hartig wins men's discus at worlds
- Reality TV contestant sought in death of US model
- Judge sets January trial for gay marriage case
- Police: Youth stabbed over Big Mac in the Bahamas
- Glaxo used ghostwriting program to promote Paxil
- Man charged in beating pleads guilty in car crash
- Caster Semenya wins women's 800 at worlds
- Macedonia: Small plane lands safely in orchard
- Yusuf Saad Kamel of Bahrain wins men's 1,500
- Judge: Would still close before death-row appeal
- World Athletics Championships Medalists
- Judge: US wrong to freeze Ohio charity's assets
- Argentine league set to get under way a week late
- UBS agrees to turn 4,450 account names over to IRS
- Exxon focused on expanding nat-gas output
- Lawyer: Roethlisberger accuser e-mails absolve QB
- Afghan vote could aid war effort but not end it
- US money manager in plane crash sentenced
- Bilingual rapper Pitbull gets key to city of Miami
- Iran's supreme leader reinforces Syria alliance
- New Tech gunman records fail to predict bloodshed
- Afghans vote for president amid fears of attacks
- Not so secret: UBS to divulge Swiss account names
- Real Madrid beats Dortmund 5-0 in friendly
- UK rights group seeks info on terror rendition
- Storm fells hundreds of trees in NY's Central Park
- US man returns after release from Myanmar jail
- Man United slumps to 1-0 loss at Burnley
- Judge: US wrong to freeze Ohio charity's assets
- Kasyanov leads decathlon at worlds
- Taylor Dent, Jesse Levine among US Open wild cards
- F1 title remains decided on points; no budget cap
- Unapproved TV spots land 'Survivor' Hatch in jail
- Glaxo used ghostwriting program to promote Paxil
- MySpace buys iLike in bid to restore lost luster
- Semenya shakes off gender test uproar to win 800
- Dollar mixed on jump in energy demand
- Funeral home mix-up: US family mourns wrong body
- North, south Sudan reach agreement on peace issues
- Contreras pitches White Sox past Royals
- GM cancels Buick compact crossover
- Kasyanov leads decathlon at worlds
- Numbers of poor projected to increase in US
- Champions League spots in sight for Lyon, Zurich
- French warship hands 4 Somali pirates to Yemen
- WL Ross & Co. hires Fannie, Freddie regulator
- Swiss gov't to sell stake in UBS
- Amnesty: Honduran coup gov't persecuting opponents
- Storm fells hundreds of trees in NY's Central Park
- Hartig wins men's discus at worlds
- Ensign: I did nothing 'legally wrong'
- Man United slumps to 1-0 loss at Burnley
- Jamaican Foster-Hylton wins gold in 100 hurdles
- Amazon defender quits ruling party in Brazil
- How much does Favre have left?
- US man says no regrets about Myanmar jailing
- Germany jumps in the race for viable electric car
- RIM urges Canadian government to review
- Study says plastic decomposes at sea
- Chicago Symphony Orchestra to make European tour
- Metals mixed, oil surges on drop in inventories
- Report: Clintons on Bermuda getaway despite storm
- Champions League spots in sight for Lyon, Zurich
- Billy Joel selling homes in posh Hamptons for $35M
- Lopez signs extension with Top Rank
- Boxing promoter Duva partnering with Chinese team
- Burnley beats Man United for 1st time in 41 years
- Britons found guilty of insurance fraud in Brazil
- Ex-Syrian military man faces drug-terrorism case
- Ibrahimovic makes Barcelona debut in Man City loss
- Army aims to improve soldiers' mental fitness
- Military helicopter crashes in Colorado
- Wie doesn't have to be star at Solheim Cup
- New Orleans loyalist retiring from Shell
- Mexico prosecutors detain, free drug lord's mother
- RIM urges Canadian government review
- Miss Universe ticket sales slow, forcing deals
- Ecuador sets deadline in Perenco tax dispute
- USVI gov't worker charged with harboring fugitive
- 4 hurt when helicopter crashes in Colorado
- Lauded priest in Brazil accused of abusing boys
- APNewsBreak: Venus, Serena to own part of Dolphins
- US man executed for 1983 murder of abducted woman
- Transcript: US controller joked about cooking cat
- Brazil presents WTO complaint over orange juice
- Reality TV contestant sought in ex-model's death
- Neiman Marcus: mistake led to 'ocelot' description
- Eva Longoria to act in Spanish in Mexican movie
- Ecuador creates state mining company
- PR favors education, housing with stimulus money
- Detroit boy, 12, faces life murder charge in death
- Fla. man executed for '83 murder of abducted woman
- Thursday, August 27
- Phil Spector writes about life behind bars
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Tom Sherak excited to be president of film academy
- Funk, Watson and Norman set to play Tradition
- Fading memory of Owens looking for new sparkle
- MySpace scoops up popular Facebook app iLike
- Smoltz agrees to deal with Cardinals
- Venezuela declines to renew Colombia fuel deal
- 2 dead in military chopper crash on US mountain
- Jones ready to unveil $1.15 billion stadium to NFL
- Threats, jeers saturate angry health care debate
- Excerpts from air traffic conversations
- AP source: US deficit $1.58 trillion this year
- Swine flu vaccine expected next month
- NYC cupcakes: Bakeries, cafes, a hotel and a truck
- Unusual tours give view of Paris' hidden corners
- Memphis on a budget: Trolleys, barbecue and Elvis
- Dinosaurs lie in wait at this museum
- Reality TV contestant has criminal record
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- Flamengo: West Bank game vs. Corinthians postponed
- Swine flu vaccine expected next month
- AP source: Deficit to be $1.58 trillion this year
- Transcript: Controller joked about barbecuing cat
- Scientists develop high-yield deep water rice
- No need for change at Solheim Cup
- Phil Spector writes about life behind bars
- Leno: Ready to become star-maker on new NBC show
- Judge stands by closing ahead of death-row appeal
- Malaysia mulls allowing protests without permits
- Lutherans move toward more open view on gays
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- China's secretive military launches Web site
- Model forgives New York blogger who maligned her
- Voting starts in Afghanistan presidential election
- Lanus rallies to beat River Plate 2-1
- Dynamo beats Isidro Metapan 1-0
- Australian Senate endorses renewable energy target
- Brazilian Football Results
- Voting starts in Afghanistan presidential election
- ATP-Western & Southern Financial Group Masters Results
- Roddick upset by Querrey at Cincy Masters
- Report: 52 Mexican reporters killed in last decade
- Report: CIA hired contractors to help hit al-Qaida
- Hurricane Bill fierce as Category 4 in Atlantic
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Taiwan's semiconductor output expected to decline 13% in 2009
- Federer's serve solid, Roddick loses at Cincinnati
- Australian Senate endorses renewable energy target
- James Hardie former execs fined, banned
- Persistence helps NZ diver find lost wedding ring
- Magee leads Beckham-less Galaxy past Fire 2-0
- Sao Paulo wins 7th in a row in Brazil
- Lee has another stellar outing for Phillies
- Three science parks' revenues fall more than 38% in 1st half of year
- Malaysia caps face mask price amid swine flu scare
- Bay hits 2-run homer, Red Sox over Blue Jays 6-1
- Afghans vote for president under violence threat
- ICE: Teams will arrest non-fugitive immigrants
- Smart fortwo gets top rating for roof strength
- Arabe Unido dumps Pachuca 4-1
- Koreas mourn death of SKorea's Kim Dae-jung
- AP source: CIA used outsiders to help hit al-Qaida
- Cruz Azul defeats Saprissa 2-0
- WTA-Rogers Cup Results
- Colombia's senate approves Uribe re-election bill
- Dynamo, Arabe Unido and Cruz Azul get wins
- Australia-China relationship challenging, PM says
- SKorea allows NKorea to send condolence delegation
- Oil climbs in Asia after big US crude drawdown
- Mendoza urges more support for Philippine indies
- Bolt goes for gold medal No. 2 at worlds
- Wallabies, NZ on losing streaks into key match
- Captain rescued from pirates visits Queen Mary
- Gen. Gary North takes over US Pacific Air forces
- Roll your own? Some smokers start growing tobacco
- Accused credit card hacker lived large in Miami
- AP source: CIA hired others to try to hit al-Qaida
- Australia, NZ PMs consider joint military options
- American League Leaders
- Number of H1N1 clusters rises to 48
- Whalen rallies Sun past Liberty
- Iran hangs 4 men on murder, drug charges
- Asia markets gain as China wobbles ease, oil jumps
- Top Israeli entertainer Dudu Topaz found dead
- National League Leaders
- Swine flu vaccine expected in Australia next month
- Cardinals edge Dodgers 3-2 on Holliday's sac fly
- China says 1,300 sickened in lead poisoning case
- James Hardie former execs fined, banned
- Arctic Sea crew, hijackers to arrive in Moscow
- Iranian leader gives parliament list of ministers
- Australian Parliament sets renewable energy target
- Turnout appears low as Afghans vote for president
- EPA checks safety of prefab houses donated by China
- Ahold net profit falls 42 percent in Q3
- 9 missing as Malaysia oil tanker blaze put out
- Holcim reports 35 pct drop in Q2 net profit
- China issues drugs list as part of health reform
- Iraq: Bomb kills 2 near restaurant in Baghdad
- Malaysian model seeks public flogging for drinking
- Israeli entertainer Dudu Topaz found dead in jail
- 17 dead, 57 missing in Russia power plant accident
- Ahold net profit down in Q2 on one-time effects
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scores
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Rio Tinto's profit slumps 65 percent
- Iranian leader gives parliament list of ministers
- 2 arrested over $66-million British jewel heist
- Taiwan's economy expected to grow 3 percent in 2010: gov't
- Undergrads to help clean up flooded schools in Chiayi
- New Zealand 137-3 vs. Sri Lanka
- Spain: forest fire burns 6,000 hectares
- Rio Tinto chiefs concerned for arrested employees
- China shares rise on bargain-hunting after slump
- 2009 British Food Fair to open Saturday
- China says 1,300 sick in new lead poisoning case
- Arctic Sea crew, hijackers arrive in Moscow
- Khmer Rouge verdict expected in early 2010
- Taiwan earmarks $3B storm reconstruction budget
- Jokes about barbecuing a cat preceded midair crash
- Iraq: Bomb kills 2 near restaurant in Baghdad
- Bulgaria's central bank chief resigns
- US to boost effort to combat Indian tribal crime
- World stocks gain as China wobbles ease, oil jumps
- Bank agreement expected to scare US tax dodgers
- Lawsuit: Woman claims assault by David Copperfield
- Defiant Afghans vote despite violence
- Body of SKorea's Kim moved into place for funeral
- Disgraced New York Times reporter turns life coach
- Japan stocks rebound on China rally
- Liverpool agrees deal to sign defender Kyrgiakos
- Hurricane Bill weakens to a Category 3 storm
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Kenyan police make arrest in Scottish man's death
- Ailing Kennedy asks for speedy replacement process
- Army medic-training home fending off Texas sprawl
- Poll indicates opposition victory in Japan vote
- UK retail sales up again in July
- Iraq's deputy PM resigns to join Kurdish gov't
- Paula Radcliffe pulls out of marathon at worlds
- Chinese procurement group donates money for disaster relief
- Biggest China bank ICBC says profit up 2.9 percent
- England wins toss, will bat in last Ashes test
- 17 dead, 57 missing in Russia power plant accident
- World stocks up strongly as China bounces back
- National advisor offers to resign after making damaging remarks
- Kenyan police: Arrest in Scottish geologist death
- Broken bridges, broken calls, broken lives
- Flags to fly at half-mast for Typhoon Morakot victims
- 3 more rebels who seized Philippine islet killed
- Euro lower against dollar in European trading
- Timeline of Lockerbie case
- Stock prices drop on Taipei bourse
- Iran lawmakers warn of clash over new government
- Bekele going for 5000-10000 double at worlds
- Foreign aid continues to flow in for typhoon relief: MOFA
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Ex-Bosnian leader Karadzic's genocide trial nears
- Walker pulls out of pole vault with pelvic injury
- Spain remembers air crash victims
- NKorea to send condolence delegation to South
- New Zealand 211-6 vs. Sri Lanka
- Taiwan sees shallower recession this year
- Swedish envoy to Israel slammed for media comment
- Oil holds above $72 after big US crude drawdown
- Cabinet approves special bill for post-typhoon reconstruction
- 'Vengeance' mixed effort to take Johnnie To global
- Premier announces beginning of reconstruction
- Tokyo says 17 sponsors for Olympic bid
- China Mobile first-half profit up 1.4 percent
- UK: G20 to discuss bank pay and bonuses
- Arctic Sea crew, hijackers interrogated in Moscow
- Bayern looking for first Bundesliga win
- World Athletics Championships Results
- Oil holds above $72 after big US crude drawdown
- Chamakh puts dejection aside to help Bordeaux
- US F1 lands YouTube co-founder as primary investor
- Liverpool's Lee charged over touchline anger
- Injury-hit Man United seeks to recover from shock
- MOFA to hold fundraising bazaar for disaster relief
- Group finds more unmarked graves in Indian Kashmir
- 15 dead in Somalia fighting, witnesses say
- Germany's Steinbrueck defends handling of Hypo
- English Football Fixtures
- Spain remembers air crash victims
- Kamel through to semifinals in 800 at worlds
- Decision soon on whether to free Lockerbie bomber
- Swiss government says it has sold stake in UBS
- Walk in circles? It's natural, says German study
- Ex-Bosnian leader Karadzic's genocide trial nears
- Trade pact expected to be concluded by year's end: Chinese official
- Voting brisk in Afghan north but optimism tempered
- Semenya, South Africans dismiss gender test uproar
- HK regulator seeks to freeze assets of US fund
- Hurricane Bill weakens to Category 3, churns waves
- Hooker unsure if he can compete in final
- AP source: White House projects lower deficit
- Judge rejects bid to stop Stella perfume launch
- Male or Female tests not always easy
- Sri Lanka's army hastens mine-clearing operations
- Putin backs infrastructure spending after accident
- Afghanistan extends voting by 1 hour
- Heinz 1Q profit drops but tops analysts' estimates
- Hormel 3Q profit rises 49 pct on lower costs
- England vs. Australia Scores
- Underwater robots reach site of Indian Ocean crash
- Stock futures point to higher Wall Street open
- Government to borrow record sum in 2010
- Sears moves to 2Q loss on store closings, costs
- Strauss leads England to 108-1 at lunch
- Afghan voting extended as attacks dampen turnout
- Pakistan hopes Afghan vote will bring stability
- New Zealand 281-8 vs. Sri Lanka
- Former NBA Asia vice president joins Arsenal
- 15 dead in Somalia fighting, witnesses say
- England vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Semenya wonders what gender test uproar is about
- Lockerbie bomber to be released
- Positive signs in UK economy, but govt debt swells
- Wind-driven fires outside Athens
- Hardee leads decathlon after 7 events
- New jobless claims rise unexpectedly to 576K
- Polls close and counting begins in Afghanistan
- Scotland frees terminally ill Lockerbie bomber
- Hormel 3Q profit rises 49 pct despite sales drop
- Mourinho hoping for improved style in new season
- Ronaldo dismayed at commitment doubts
- China slams US for violating 'national interests'
- New jobless claims rise unexpectedly to 576K
- Stock futures point to mixed Wall Street open
- Barnes & Noble 2nd-qtr profit beats expectations
- Romanian minister defies parliament inquiry
- Kin to speak out on US hikers missing in Iran
- Philippines seizes Turkish ship in gun smuggling
- Austrian lab eyed in doping probe
- White House regrets Lockerbie bomber release
- News International closes daily London freesheet
- Kin speak out on US hikers missing in Iran
- Rivals set sights on dominant Olympiakos
- Bombardier cancels jet order
- Democrats prepare to go alone on US health care
- Farmers sue German company over strain of rice
- 2 dead in military chopper crash in Colorado
- Barnes & Noble 2nd-qtr profit beats expectations
- President, premier to review rehabilitation progress in Kaohsiung
- Yeung puts down deposit for buying Birmingham
- German far-right lawyer's license revoked
- US raps Israel over limit on Palestinian-Americans
- French end search for Flight 447 black boxes
- Sheriff: Man sought in ex-model's death fled US
- Stocks little changed at Wall Street open
- VW recalling 13,500 vehicles over transmission
- Congo diamond mine collapse kills 18 people
- A comedian for chancellor? Why not, Germans think
- Volkswagen recalling 13,500 vehicles
- BMW Sauber's exit surprises Kubica
- Stocks edge higher after overseas markets rebound
- Tzu Chi Foundation to build `green' houses for typhoon victims
- Mortgage delinquencies hit record high in Q2
- Bolt runs for 2nd sprint title at worlds in 200
- Leading economic indicators rise in July
- Reality TV star sought in death may be in Canada
- Lockerbie bomber boards plane for flight to Libya
- Army investigates helicopter crash in Colorado
- World stocks up as China bounces back
- Outgoing IAEA chief has tough choice on Iran
- AP Sportlight
- 2nd lead poisoning case hits China, 1,300 sick
- French premier: Algae pollution poisoning beaches
- Tunisian 12-baby pregnancy claim pronounced false
- Leading economic indicators rise in July
- Plane carrying freed Lockerbie bomber leaves UK
- Stocks higher after positive economic forecast
- US raps Israel over limit on Palestinian-Americans
- Kin of victims: Release of terrorist 'sickening'
- Swiss gov't nets $1.1BN profit from UBS stake sale
- US spokesman:Afghan outcome will not change policy
- Seinfeld to salute Cosby with top humor prize
- Button wary, Badoer calm at F1's European GP
- Fires threaten homes outside Greek capital Athens
- Ex-Giant Burress pleads guilty in weapons case
- SAfrican runner's relatives dismiss gender uproar
- Police arrest 2 teens in alleged US hate beating
- DGBAS forecasts 4.04 percent negative economic growth
- Sears shares plunge on surprise 2Q loss
- Oil prices dip on report of rising jobless claims
- Officials: Attacks kill 26 on Afghan election day
- England on 180-3 at tea as Australia fight back
- US lottery ticket has match for $260M jackpot
- DuPont to invest $120M to expand Tedlar line
- Sterlite Industries raises bid to $2.1B for Asarco
- Slovak ultranationalists to remain in government
- Austrian lab eyed in doping probe
- US to boost effort to combat tribal crime
- Bermuda on alert for Hurricane Bill, 120 mph winds
- US dollar mostly down, gold down in Europe trading
- UK judge rejects bid to stop Stella perfume launch
- Greece on alert as wildfires threaten homes
- New AIG CEO says expects to repay gov't: report
- Brazil's unemployment rate almost unchanged
- Taiwan's family income gap widens
- Dozen new indictments in US hit Mexican cartels
- Polish general quits amid flap over Afghan mission
- A dozen new indictments in US hit Mexican cartels
- McGinley tied for early lead at KLM Open
- 2 ETA weapons cashes discovered in southern France
- Diplomats: Iran improves access to nuke activities
- 26 Afghans killed in election day attacks
- Porsche ex-CEO faces investigation
- Thai elephant damages newly fitted artificial limb
- Turkish Cypriot teachers oppose Quran lessons
- Swiss basketball body forbids Muslim headscarf
- Police rescue migrants adrift off Sicily
- Tito Jackson says UK shows will honor Michael
- US training commander 'frustrated' in Iraq
- 2 ETA weapons caches discovered in southern France
- 4th soldier found after Colorado helicopter crash
- Agency warns current climate proposals won't work
- Whitney Houston grants TV interview to Winfrey
- World stocks up after China bounceback
- Bermuda on alert for Hurricane Bill, 120 mph winds
- Typhoon slices 0.26 percent off Taiwan 2009 annual growth
- Bomb kills 2 near restaurant in Baghdad
- Cabinet approves reconstruction budget
- Student group returns from South Korea after H1N1 quarantine
- Undergrads to help clean up flooded schools in Chiayi
- MOFA to hold fundraising bazaar
- Prefab houses
- Three science parks' revenues drop
- National advisor offers to resign after making damaging remarks
- Afghan women on the campaign trail
- Hamas moves against extremists inspired by al-Qaeda
- Australian PM says relations with China 'full of challenges'
- Switzerland announces sale of stake in UBS bond
- Germany jumps in the race for viable electric car
- Taipei share prices close down 0.82 percent
- U.S. stocks climb for second straight day on oil rally
- Oil falls in Asian trade
- Japanese Yen drops in Asia as Chinese shares rally
- Asia markets gain as China wobbles ease, oil jumps
- Liu must go now for Taiwan's sake
- Massive Iraq bombs shake PM's grip
- Turnout appears low as Afghans vote for president
- Arctic Sea crew, hijack suspects board plane for Moscow
- South Koreas mourn death of former president Kim Dae-jung
- CIA hired others to try to hit top-level members of al-Qaeda
- Honduran coup government persecuting opponents, says Amnesty International
- World number one Safina loses to Avarene Rezai
- Roger Federer, Murray, Nadal advance while Roddick ousted
- Bay hits 2-run homer, Boston Red Sox over Blue Jays 6-1
- Lyon, Atletico shine in Champions League play-offs
- Yi Yuan Restaurant: a taste of Pekingese cuisine
- What's on
- HOT SPOTS
- National Museum of History 國立歷史博物館
- Taipei Fine Arts Museum 台北市立美術館
- National Museum of Natural Science 國立自然科學博物館
- The Metropolitan Hall 城市舞台
- Break away from the breakfast rut
- Uncooked sauces make summer suppers simple
- Peter Jackson's motivation: 'Constant disappointment'
- Michael Jackson film is as low as you can go
- How Stuff Works: How trick candles work
- Pixies/Breeders rocker is still the real Deal
- For the Record
- The Riff Report
- Voice cast can't save 'G-Force'
- Sappy love story stumbles in the logic department
- Demon-spawn Orphan, thoroughly enjoyable movie
- NOW SHOWING
- Bomb kills 2 near restaurant in Baghdad
- Blackhawks' Kane set to appear in Buffalo court
- Ticket site swamped for Jackson tribute in Vienna
- Joke about barbecuing cat preceded US midair crash
- US trims 13 more stadiums from World Cup list
- Cleanup starts after tornadoes hit US Midwest
- Chinese exec pleads guilty in honey smuggling case
- Lockerbie kin: Release of terrorist 'sickening'
- Swiss president apologizes in Libya to smooth ties
- Milwaukee man charged with attack on mayor
- Miankova out of hammer final at worlds
- NY attorney convicted in witness-tampering case
- Grosjean ready for F1 debut at European GP
- Chuene: Semenya scrutinized because she's African
- AP source: CIA hired contractor to kill al-Qaida
- Robles out of hurdles at worlds
- US training commander 'frustrated' in Iraq
- Ex-Austria FM Plassnik among Harvard fellows
- FTSE 100 index up 66.91 points at 4,756.58
- Spanish judge orders new '04 train bombings probe
- Semenya receives medal for 800 win
- Barcelona extends Pedro's contract till 2014
- Robles out of hurdles at worlds
- 2 sentenced for stealing pics of William and Kate
- Hardee leads decathlon after 8 events
- Mexican state lawmaker killed
- Mickey Rourke: Sport helped me pick myself up
- Reports: Sevilla set to buy Real Madrid's Negredo
- 40 dead in Somalia fighting, witnesses say
- 3 arrested over $66-million British jewel heist
- Canada hunts ex-TV contestant over trash bin body
- In hot water: World's ocean temps warmest recorded
- Oprah fesses up to her love of Cape Cod pies
- Semenya receives medal for 800 win
- French workers threaten to spoil Seine over pay
- Swiss banker, lawyer face US tax charges in probe
- 2 sentenced for stealing pics of British royals
- Evacuation orders lifted in Santa Cruz Mountains
- Colombia guarantees fuel as Venezuela ends pact
- Army: 4 soldiers killed in US helicopter crash
- Australia fight back to edge 1st day vs. England
- Tenaris says Venezuela has taken subsidiary
- Spike in burglaries boosts Caymans crime rate
- Spanish judge orders new '04 train bombings probe
- Obama: No hero's welcome for Lockerbie bomber
- Study: Vaccinating school kids best to stop flu
- VW, Audi recalling vehicles over transmission
- US man accused of holding raves at empty homes
- Hooker out of final in women's 200 at worlds
- A&E to announce airdate soon for Jacksons special
- More dead confirmed in Russia power plant accident
- Egypt unveils restoration of famous synagogue
- Obama: no hero's welcome due Lockerbie bomber
- Late start doesn't change outlook in Argentina
- Army: 4 soldiers killed in US helicopter crash
- Families: US hikers detained in Iran are harmless
- 150 Red Star fans detained in Prague
- Greg Norman withdraws from Jeld-Wen Tradition
- ACLU says 'Survivor' Hatch's jailing unfair
- US scientists find new worm species: Green Bomber
- Ex-care home worker guilty of abuse on UK island
- In US, cash and connections can get you a kidney
- Walker wins women's 400-meter hurdles
- On talk radio, Obama stands by health care plan
- News CEO Murdoch compensation drops to $18 mln
- Walker wins women's 400-meter hurdles at worlds
- Federer needs 3 sets to reach quarterfinals
- Obama, King Abdullah II speak on Mideast peace
- Bolt wins 200 in another record time at worlds
- Bomb wounds 7 close to Pakistan capital
- New charges against accused drug cartel leaders
- President says Belarus ready to work with West
- Bolt gets gold, another record in 200 at worlds
- Bombardier cancels jet order from European co.
- Chinese exec pleads guilty in honey smuggling case
- Freed Lockerbie bomber returns Libya to die
- Thursday's Europa League Results
- Obama: no hero's welcome due Lockerbie bomber
- Pope names Florida tourist ministry a basilica
- EPA: Dig planned for NY site of old fort beams
- Brathwaite wins men's 110-meter hurdles at worlds
- Adriano back in Brazil squad for WCup qualifiers
- Man indicted on sham marriage allegation
- Bernanke's tough task: Withdrawing emergency aid
- Vlasic wins women's high jump at worlds
- Knee injury keeps Fluminense from signing Urrutia
- Wildfires rage outside Athens, in western Greece
- US boy sets friend on fire _ twice
- US lawyer guilty of witness tampering in drug case
- US editorial roundup
- Grenada trying to lure movie business
- In hot water: World sets ocean temperature record
- Walker wins women's 400-meter hurdles at worlds
- Serena Williams cruises at Rogers Cup
- Lockerbie bomber freed, returns to Libya to die
- Porn makers criticized over lack of condoms
- Policeman killed in Russia's Dagestan region
- Pope names Orlando tourist ministry a basilica
- Stubbs' 1st homer powers Reds past Giants
- Spector's safety in US prison investigated
- Dollar mixed on factory activity, jobs report
- Juanes receives threats over Cuba concert
- NFL star Burress pleads guilty in weapons case
- Delfino welcomed by Bucks, Bogut's back better
- Stocks advance on more signs of economic pickup
- Italian police rescue migrants adrift off Sicily
- Hardee wins decathlon gold medal
- Banks trim borrowing from emergency Fed program
- Mexican economy shrinks by 10.3 percent in 2Q
- Washington extends Mexico travel advisory
- Afghans turn to the Twitterverse for election
- Juanes receives threats over Cuba concert
- Oracle: Justice Dept OK's Sun deal
- Nevada approves instant replay for pro boxing
- Shooting death of grizzly investigated in US
- Brathwaite wins men's 110-meter hurdles at worlds
- Weak job market could hamper economic recovery
- Iraq to step up security after wave of bombings
- Hardee wins decathlon gold medal at worlds
- Bermuda under storm warning as Bill revs up
- Cash for Clunkers to end in US on Monday
- Judge rejects challenge to overseas wiretap law
- Al-Qaida emerges as main suspect in Iraq bombings
- Michelle Obama's shorts are latest style flap
- Tigers beat Mariners with 9th-inning rally
- Naked passenger arrested on US flight
- Chief: Tampa police-killing suspect is ex-officer
- Banks trim borrowing from emergency Fed program
- Analysis: Afghan vote shows Taliban still potent
- Traders keep buying old GM stock, despite warnings
- Doctors in US state must say abortion ends life
- Court tosses US law on payments to Armenians
- Shareholder sues MGM Mirage over stock prices
- US: San Diego man ran big investment scam
- Morgan Stanley hiring up to 400 in sales, trading
- Low turnout seen in Afghan election; 26 killed
- Caricom criticizes UK decision for T&C
- Many oppose moving Guantanamo prisoners to US
- Chrysler workers await news on model cuts, changes
- Jackson `This Is It' film gets 2-week limited run
- New `Project Runway' location but same Tim Gunn
- Chrysler models that could be cut by Fiat
- Lockerbie bomber freed, returns to cheers in Libya
- Treasurys little changed on mixed economic signs
- Treasurys close mixed on Philly Fed, jobless data
- Vlasic wins women's high jump at worlds
- Mexican kidnapping cop suspended over botch rescue
- Washington extends Mexico travel advisory
- Nevada approves instant replay for boxing
- Shhh ... Obama mum on what's in `book of secrets'
- Venezuelan economy contracts 2.4 pct. in 2Q
- Ex-US security head links politics, terror alerts
- Construction to begin on US oil pipeline
- McGinley, Orr lead KLM Open
- Mayor: Judge approves deal to save US jet maker
- Newspaper photo helps ID Seattle man with amnesia
- Dynamo sign Mexico forward Landin
- US judge rejects challenge to overseas wiretap law
- US Jews protest Catholic document on salvation
- Clijsters, Glatch, King get US Open wild cards
- Mets release Hernandez to clear space for Wagner
- Porn makers challenged for not mandating condoms
- Mexican economy shrinks 10.3 percent in 2nd qtr
- Peru trade surplus falls 41 pct. to $992 million
- Possible tornadoes cause damage in Canada
- Stanford scientists scan 2,500-year-old mummy
- US woman wins $21M in lawsuit against Cuba
- Solheim Cup Pairings
- Mexico decriminalizes small-scale drug possession
- Stats can be forgotten at Solheim Cup
- Police: Woman in trash bin had no fingers
- Argentine president signs unprecedented TV deal
- Fridday, August 28
- Ailing Kennedy seeks to change law on succession
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Possible tornadoes cause damage in Canada, kill 1
- NKorea scholar draws criticism, praise
- Review: `Post Grad' fails to make the grade
- Review: `Basterds' has its glorious moments
- Review: Spike Lee adapts vibrant `Passing Strange'
- `Shadow Complex' a triumph of classic game design
- Review: `Shorts' could use some adult supervision
- Another burst from Bolt nets another world record
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 23-29
- The top ten music in the United States
- Probation for woman caught at Spears' home
- Woman believed killed in '54 living in Australia
- Solheim Cup gave Lincicome extra motivation
- In runner's village, no doubts on her gender
- Feds approve Arctic fisheries plan
- US court tosses law on payments to Armenians
- James Brolin gets raunchy in `The Goods' comedy
- Waltz crafts linguistic magic for `Basterds'
- Oprah and Dr. Oz sue over false endorsements
- 'School of Rock' set to open in Oklahoma
- On defense, Obama woos right, left on health care
- 3 share lead at rainy Wyndham Championship
- `Shorts' director Rodriguez does families, felons
- Defender Adrian Leijer rejoins Victory from Fulham
- Stanford scientists scan 2,500-year-old mummy
- Sam & Ruby unlikely pairing a match made in music
- Trial of Texas judge over death-row appeal ends
- Norman withdraws; Crosswater's unique feature
- Devyne Stephens brings the best out of top stars
- Judge lets immigrant rights case proceed
- Wintour's counterpart at Vogue is quiet powerhouse
- Police: Slain model's fingers, teeth were removed
- Commerce secretary approves Arctic fisheries plan
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Bryant leads Tradition after 1st round
- Caribbean news briefs
- Court panel lets immigrant rights case proceed
- Mexico decriminalizes small-scale drug possession
- Drug list is a never-ending pain for MLB
- Venezuela helps US seize cocaine-laden ship
- Microsoft, Yahoo, Amazon to fight Google book deal
- `Avatar' trailer debuts online amid buzz
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Officials: US missile strike kills 7 in Pakistan
- Deportivo Toluca beats San Juan Jabloteh 1-0
- Ex-US security head links politics, terror alerts
- NKorean condolence delegation to arrive in South
- 2nd lead poisoning case hits China, 1,300 sick
- New Zealand donates money for typhoon relief
- China raises 310 million yuan for Taiwan storm victims
- Henry: kicking-based rugby is poor, wants changes
- Drew, Lester lead Red Sox past Blue Jays
- WTA-Rogers Cup Results
- Malaysian faces 35 years' jail for human smuggling
- VW says progress made in Mexico strike talks
- NZ Telecom's annual net profit tumbles 44 percent
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Police investigated in China gang bust
- Bermuda under storm warning as Bill churns
- Taiwan records third H1N1 fatality
- Werth hits 4th homer in 3 games as Phillies win
- Rockets reach verbal deal with Mensah-Bonsu
- Venezuela could seize shuttered Pfizer plant
- WHO predicts 'explosion' of swine flu cases
- AP source: Gitmo defense lawyers investigated
- Microsoft, Yahoo, Amazon to fight Google book deal
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Oracle says Justice Dept allows $7.4B Sun deal
- Sharapova, Serena reach Rogers Cup quarters
- Sarsfield wins, Cerro Porteno, Cienciano advance
- Officials: US missile strike kills 9 in Pakistan
- Oil falls to near $72 amid mixed US economic data
- Honduran club Real Espana W. Connection
- Toluca and Real Espana winners in CONCACAF
- 136,000 households to receive flood compensation
- China police log evidence from deadly ethnic riots
- Joseph scores in Revolution's 1-0 win over Seattle
- Rest day for Bolt after another super performance
- Asian markets fall on renewed recovery doubts
- NZ without wicketkeepers due to illness
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scores
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- American League Leaders
- ATP-Western & Southern Financial Group Masters Results
- Chinese court jails pirated software distributors
- Tongan families may not have bodies recovered
- Brunson leads Monarchs past Fever, 67-62
- 26 dead, 49 missing in Russia power plant accident
- New Zealand bowled out for 299 vs. Sri Lanka
- Tainan politicians call for abolition of water channeling project
- National League Leaders
- NKorean condolence delegation arrives in Seoul
- Panasonic ties up with 'Avatar' movie to go 3-D
- Paradorn delays comeback, denies he is retired
- China NKorea negotiator visits Pyongyang
- Anwar sodomy case: No clear evidence, says defense
- Ryan hits grand slam in Cardinals' 5-1 win
- 6 police chiefs investigated in China gang bust
- NKorean condolence delegation arrives in Seoul
- Putin visits power plant accident site, 26 dead
- China raises 310 million yuan for Taiwan storm victims (update-1)
- Sri Lanka 76-1 vs. New Zealand
- Iraq: 2 killed in Baghdad truck bombing
- NKorean delegation in Seoul to mourn Kim Dae-jung
- Karzai, Abdullah teams claim wins in Afghan vote
- Traffic noise could be ruining sex lives of frogs
- Japan stocks down on strong yen
- Malaysian model: No need for Amnesty aid on caning
- Iraq: 2 killed in Baghdad truck bombing
- Vettel extends contract at Red Bull
- Merkel renews backing for Magna's Opel bid
- 24 dead in Somalia violence, witnesses say
- Australia lists Somalia's al-Shabab as terrorists
- Putin promises payouts for Russia plant victims
- UK Business Secretary in hospital for operation
- 24 dead in Somalia violence, witnesses say
- NKoreans pay respects to SKorea's Kim Dae-jung
- Sweden defends press freedom amid Israeli furor
- China shares rise again on bargain-hunting
- UK: Miliband denounces Lockerbie bomber homecoming
- US judge could decide runaway convert's fate
- Chinese manufacturers guarantee quality of prefabricated houses
- Oil hovers near $73 amid mixed US economic data
- Ex-UBS banker faces sentencing in Florida
- Ship crew faces smuggling charges in Philippines
- Asian markets mixed on renewed recovery doubts
- Euro area economy stabilized in August
- Bush White House politics linked to terror alerts
- US Lutherans to vote on gay clergy proposal
- President visits more typhoon victims in Kaohsiung County
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Sevilla signs Negredo from Madrid for 5 years
- Euro higher against dollar
- Kidnapped French tourist freed in SW Pakistan
- Share prices close lower on local bourse
- Drilling rig spills oil, gas off Australian coast
- Officials: US missile strike kills 11 in Pakistan
- Movies lessen distance between Taiwan, Israel
- Man United's Ferdinand out for up to a month
- Lithuania to keep IRA dissident in jail
- Taiwan's China policy provides win-win solution: president
- Hungary's president asked to cancel Slovakia visit
- European stocks up slightly ahead of Bernanke
- More international assistance flows to Taiwan
- 3 Aussie pro athletes making mark in the desert
- Paintings attributed to Hitler to be auctioned
- Hyundai Motor chairman's son promoted
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Barrichello fastest in F1 European GP practice
- Sri Lanka sets NZ 413 to win 1st test
- European Grand Prix Results
- UEFA orders probe into Romanian fans' riot
- IPL to ban players skipping national teams
- UK: Miliband denounces Lockerbie bomber homecoming
- Shipper Moller-Maersk posts 6-month loss
- Russian tycoon admits his company
- Aboriginal legislator defends decision to accept donation from China
- Credit crunch: python found on Serbia cash machine
- Russian tycoon acknowledges company going under
- Man City stops trying to sign Everton's Lescott
- UNHCR shocked by migrants left adrift near Italy
- Swiss bank fires employee indicted in US tax case
- Philippine police foil Koreans' kidnapping; kill 2
- Toxic waste exported to Brazil returns to Britain
- Report: 6 detained in Gypsy killings in Hungary
- Madonna's concert will stop traffic in Bucharest
- England vs. Australia Scores
- UN: 35,000 uprooted by northern Yemen fighting
- Oil hovers near $73 amid mixed US economic data
- WHO: No Tamiflu for healthy people with swine flu
- Military: 2 British soldiers killed in Afghanistan
- French police find 2 more ETA weapons stashes
- CPC adopts unprecedented gasoline pricing system
- Kidnapped French tourist freed in SW Pakistan
- Officials: Suicide attacks in Chechnya kill 4
- Lithuania to keep IRA dissident in jail
- England all out for 332 in 5th test vs. Australia
- Asif recalled for Champions Trophy
- Sergey Kirdyapkin wins 50K walk at worlds
- Hong Kong businessman bids for Birmingham City
- England vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Suicide attacks in Chechnya kill 4
- Thursday's Sports In Brief
- 2 charged over 40 million pound jewel heist in UK
- Formosa Plastics Group pledges more aid in aftermath of storm
- WHO: No Tamiflu for healthy people with swine flu
- Taipei County magistrate promises to help Pingtung with rehabilitation
- Romanian President to brother: Quit military biz
- Alishan Highway expected to reopen in one month
- Cheesy collateral secures loans to Parmesan makers
- Stock futures point to modestly higher opening
- Sweden defends press freedom amid Israeli furor
- 2 walk away from fiery small plane crash in US
- NZ voters to overturn law that bans hitting kids
- UK car production drop in July smallest this year
- WHO: No Tamiflu for regular people with swine flu
- Police: Man stabs 8 people in small UK town
- Doctors remove cast from pope's broken wrist
- Murdoch company to pay damages over remarks
- Q3 electronic component output growth forecast at 20% Q-on-Q
- World stocks up on another Shanghai advance
- Officials say US missile kills 12 in NW Pakistan
- UK building society hit by customer fraud
- Poll: Americans losing confidence in Obama
- Experts: water issue crucial in world climate deal
- WHO: Save Tamiflu for the young, old and pregnant
- Marty: EU states must admit roles in CIA program
- Korean churches fill pews as community grows
- Bermuda, US coast warned as Bill stays offshore
- Israeli group: Re-open West Bank investigation
- Public visitation for music legend Les Paul
- Russia gets third walking gold at worlds
- J.M. Smucker fiscal 1Q earnings top expectations
- Suicide attacks in Chechnya kill 4
- China fires supreme court judge amid bribery probe
- Guitarist James Burton hopes to break world record
- Kanu ready to sign new one-year deal at Portsmouth
- Australia at 61-0 to trail England by 271 runs
- Georgia minister: US training could target Russia
- After Lockerbie bomber's return, silence in Libya
- Randy Jackson, others to testify about deal
- UK minister condemns Lockerbie bomber homecoming
- Sergey Kirdyapkin wins 50K walk at worlds
- Taiwan still needs U.S. to supply weapons: envoy
- Russia: Suicide attacks in Chechnya kill 5
- Arsenal hosts ailing Portsmouth in Premier League
- Swiss president defends apology in Libya row
- Greece: New fire outside Athens, others contained
- World Athletics Championships Results
- Climate change campaign creates carbon crimes
- Swindlers hide VAT in carbon trading
- 3 charged over 40 million pound jewel heist in UK
- Zimbabwe's PM urges end to doctors strike
- Richards claims fake injury scam was unplanned
- Muzha-Neihu MRT line closed for repairs
- Bukharov picked in Russia's squad for 2 qualifiers
- Murder suspect raises reality TV questions
- Peru footballers call off World Cup boycott
- Oil prices spike to highest level this year
- Slain Scottish geologist remembered in Kenya
- Families of Lockerbie victims plan next move
- Stocks moderately higher at opening
- Experts: water issue crucial in world climate deal
- Tourism to Spain dips 6.1 percent
- UN: 35,000 uprooted by northern Yemen fighting
- Swiss president defends apology in Libya dispute
- World markets get lift from Shanghai
- President promises to settle typhoon victims in safe areas
- Bernanke says US economy on cusp of recovery
- Spain: For sake of swine flu, don't kiss the saint
- July home sales surge more than 7 percent
- Funeral held for Israeli TV star Dudu Topaz
- US families of Lockerbie victims plan next move
- First batch of prefab houses in south to be ready in three weeks
- Legislature to meet next week to screen reconstruction bill
- Germany aims to complete HRE takeover in October
- Among character actors, Jane Lynch is leading lady
- Stocks jump as Bernanke says economy near recovery
- Chile confirms swine flu in turkeys
- China Construction Bank 1H profit down 4.9 pct
- Cambodian village worships cow with reptilian skin
- Alonso fastest in F1 European GP practice
- Suspected tornado kills Ontario boy
- Iraqi lawmakers seek emergency session on security
- Bernanke gives US, European markets a boost
- Pilot pleaded to evacuate stranded passengers
- Reports: Death toll in Siberian plant blast 47
- US admiral: Pirates facing tougher merchant ships
- Libya keeps Lockerbie bomber under wraps
- Ogoegbunam testes positive for doping at worlds
- US dollar mostly down, gold up in European trading
- India hands Pakistan evidence on Mumbai attacks
- Lutherans start last debate on gay clergy proposal
- Reconstruction projects to face public scrutiny: President
- Bolt elevates his game on biggest stages
- Putin promises help for Siberian accident families
- Decent weather expected for Tuesday shuttle launch
- US man accused of terrorism won't be deported
- China market slump not seen as warning signal
- Water, power rate benefits for typhoon victims unveiled
- US pilot pleaded to evacuate stranded passengers
- Putin promises help for Siberian accident families
- Hungary: 4 suspects detained in Gypsy killings
- Cabinet official says Taiwan's economy coming out of recession
- Ogoegbunam tests positive for doping at worlds
- Landslide on Portuguese beach kills 1, injures 8
- Hurricane Bill darkens skies in Bermuda
- Man faces trial over alleged Shakespeare theft
- Georgia Def Min: US training could target Russia
- Oil climbs to new 2009 high
- UK court rejects Lehman asset recovery plan
- Philippine police arrest alleged terror leader
- Soviet-Nazi pact revisited 70 years later
- Ex-UBS banker gets more than 3 years in prison
- Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles Montenegro
- Armstrong finishes in pack on day 1 in Ireland
- US: 4 American troops in Iraq charged with cruelty
- More than 460 still missing after typhoon
- Authorities record Taiwan's third death from A(H1N1)
- Karzai, Abdullah teams claim wins in Afghan vote
- CPC adopts unprecedented pricing system
- Taiwan's leaders' typhoon blunders lampooned online
- International aid flows to Taiwan
- Households to get flood compensation
- China donation
- Obesity research
- China manufacturers guarantee quality of prefabricated houses
- Tzu Chi to build 'green' houses for typhoon victims
- Lockerbie bomber's welcome sparks fury
- No need for Amnesty aid on caning: Malaysian model
- North Koreans pay respects to South's Kim Dae-jung
- Militants claim Russia dam disaster
- Search for migrants
- Wall Street 'corruption' might buy crook a break
- Usain Bolt's records make us pray he's clean
- United States' drone strike kills 13 in Pakistan: officials
- French tourist released after Pakistan kidnapping: officials
- Preparation vital for next wave of swine flu, says WHO
- Bermuda placed on alert as Hurricane Bill advances
- Australia lists Somalia's Shebab as terror group: official
- Lockerbie bomber release exposes U.S.-UK divide on justice
- Graffiti art gains ground in China with fashion at its core
- Scientists scan 2,500-year-old mummy
- Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Oz sue over false endorsements
- Michael Moore, Barrymore to headline film fest in Toronto
- Beyonce bodyguard probed over paparazzi clash: Croat police
- Michael Jackson film to show for two weeks
- Traffic noise kills frog sex: study
- Sweden's Spotify may provide a new bounty of free music
- Japan's Panasonic, 'Avatar' movie tie up in 3-D TV race
- U.S. 'clunkers' program to end after fueling sales, dealer anger
- Australia to give gas project green light 'within week'
- Growth can't fulfil jobs demand: China
- Merkel renews backing for Magna's Opel bid
- End of South Africa recession in sight, but not soon: analysts
- Sun Microsystems purchase approved
- Venezuela economy
- JAL eyes tie-up
- Oil found
- Taiwan shares close down 1.16 percent
- Wall Street stocks rise as data points toward recovery
- Japanese yen rises in Asia on economic worries
- Asian markets fall on renewed recovery doubts
- Aston Villa suffers shock Austrian defeat
- Button looks to revive Brawn hopes
- AC Milan faces early Italian credibility test as Serie A kicks off
- Advantage Australia in Ashes decider
- Yeung closer to takeover of Birmingham
- McGinley, Orr share lead in Netherlands
- Bolt wins world sprint double in world record time
- Drew, Lester lead Red Sox past Blue Jays
- Federer, Nadal, Murray advance in Ohio
- Women's boxing 'inappropriate,' says Cuba
- Sharapova, Serena Williams reach Rogers Cup quarters
- Veterans return to Kinmen for 51st anniversary of '823 Battle'
- Taiwan begins mourning period after Morakot
- Control Yuan to launch probe into Typhoon Morakot response
- Taiwan's economy emerging from its recession: Cabinet
- ICDF launches fundraiser for typhoon disaster relief
- Taiwan routs Germany 16-0 at Little League World Series
- Veterans return to Kinmen for 51st anniversary of '823 Battle'
- Burnt human remains found in Taiwan tanker: Malaysia
- In Brief
- Russian hydro plant declared unsafe in 1998, report claims
- Pakistani Taliban appoint Meshud's 'successor'
- Obama to visit China in November
- World Health Organization urges China to share swine flu vaccine
- Seoul mulls North's request to meet Lee
- Ex-model's breast implants key to identifying body
- Vietnam My Lai survivor welcomes Calley apology
- In Brief
- Syria emerges as top country in Mideast
- Broad rips through Australian lineup in 5th test
- White House: Bomber's homecoming 'disgusting'
- Iraqi lawmakers seek review of security forces
- Hungary's president ban to enter Slovakia
- Fugitive Italian mobster arrested in Holland
- Harlem Globetrotters wow Thais with b-ball tricks
- Moody's credit card index improves in July
- Karzai, Abdullah teams claim lead in Afghan vote
- Portuguese firm seeks to make salt seductive
- FTSE-100 index up 94.31 points at 4850.89
- Woods enters opening playoff event at The Barclays
- Chile confirms swine flu in turkeys
- Haas shoots 62, moves into Wyndham lead
- North, South Koreans to talk during trip to Seoul
- Former IRA militant deported from Texas to Ireland
- Judge tosses deportation case against Egyptian man
- `Avatar' previews held worldwide for eager fans
- Australia all out for 160 to trail England by 172
- Some real estate agents in NY's Hamptons see rally
- Woman admits torturing, killing, burning US man
- Jackson burial postponed until Sept. 3
- Lockerbie bomber release stirs diplomatic row
- 'Pulp Fiction' writer pleads guilty in fatal crash
- In Ramadan, the best dates in Egypt are 'Obama'
- Burst pipe forces evacuation of Boston high rise
- US: 4 American troops in Iraq charged with cruelty
- Negredo joined Sevilla to play in Champions League
- Mexican Central Bank: No interest rate change
- Authorities hunt reality TV star in model slaying
- Barrichello urges Massa to recover before return
- James: Pompey battling for Premier League survival
- Travel guru says gun laws enough to avoid Arizona
- Defender Kyrgiakos joins Liverpool on 2-year deal
- Cayman Islands torch seized drugs
- Hungary: 4 suspects detained in Gypsy killings
- Hurricane Bill darkens skies in Bermuda
- Spain's key tourism industry dips 6.1 percent
- 2 bothersome buskers banned in English city
- Obama spokesman says Novak's work deserves respect
- Calif. won't contest overturned murder conviction
- Robles returning to Cuba for medical check
- Obama marks beginning of Muslim holy month
- Rain interrupts competition at worlds
- US families of Lockerbie victims plan next move
- Florida pharmacy in polo horses' deaths sued
- July 'mass layoffs' lowest in nearly a year
- Iranian Cabinet nominee wanted in Argentine attack
- Obama praises Afghans for turning out to polls
- Report: Russian hydro plant called unsafe in 1998
- Landslide on Portuguese beach kills 2, injures 7
- Heatley unhappy in role with Senators
- Hurricane Bill weakens to Category 2 storm
- Obama: Bomber's homecoming 'highly objectionable'
- US targets Taliban leader in latest missile strike
- Lockerbie bomber release stirs diplomatic dispute
- Bermuda, US coast warned as Bill stays offshore
- Hearing goes ahead without Randy Jackson testimony
- Bolt gets the crowd cheering again at worlds
- American Indian activist Peltier denied parole
- Obama lauds Afghan vote, warns of more violence
- Public pays respects to electric guitar inventor
- Worlds restart after rain delay
- England leads Australia by 230 runs after 2nd day
- US urged not to send Gitmo prisoner to Bosnia
- Guyana officers detained amid search for jeweler
- Cuba has no plans to field female boxing team
- Jamaica, US reach men's 4x100 final at worlds
- Murray wins 53-shot rally, reaches Cincy semis
- Muted commemoration as Hawaii turns 50 as a state
- Former Czech premier attacked by stone in campaign
- Georgian official backs off troop training comment
- Hungary's president banned from visiting Slovakia
- Jamaica reaches 4x100 relay final without Bolt
- Oil prices hit 10-month high as optimism grows
- Russian court arrests suspected ship hijackers
- NYC Opera, union reach contract agreement
- Landslide on Portuguese beach kills 5, injures 4
- Air France sued over plane crash investigation
- No red flags yet in swine flu vaccine tests
- In Brazil, you've got mail _ and possibly an STD
- American Indian activist Peltier denied parole
- Iraqi lawmakers seek review of security forces
- US judge approves release of Egyptian man
- Brazil's Silva urges Obama to explain bases plan
- Karzai, Abdullah both claim lead in Afghan vote
- Kaki out of men's 800 final at worlds
- Russian court arrests suspected ship hijackers
- US firm to build soccer stadium in Iraq
- South Africa rallies behind runner in gender storm
- South Africa rallies behind runner in gender storm
- Allyson Felix wins women's 200 at worlds
- US judge dismisses lawsuit against AIG
- UNICEF raises concerns about southern Madagascar
- Former migrant worker about to blast into space
- Merritt wins men's 400 at worlds
- Obama leaves Washington for 10-day vacation
- Pittsburgh approves permit for G-20 rally
- England leads Australia by 230 runs after 2nd day
- Felix breaks Jamaican hold on sprints at worlds
- Solheim Cup Results
- US takes early lead at Solheim Cup
- US judge signs order to release Egyptian man
- Juanes' manager: Cuba concert to go on as planned
- Bernanke optimistic economy will grow again soon
- German Football Results
- Police question LeAnn Rimes in LA collision
- German Football Summaries
- Apple, AT&T to answer US query on Google Voice
- Runaway convert to stay in Florida pending hearing
- US authorities raid pharmacy in Jackson probe
- Rybakov wins men's high jump at worlds
- Dementieva edges Stosur to reach Rogers Cup semis
- Schalke and Hoffenheim draw 0-0
- AT&T says it was Apple that blocked Google Voice
- England tear up the script against Australia
- Burst pipe at Boston high-rise sends 3 to hospital
- Failed banks mount; many small banks falling
- Dollar mixed as investors weigh Bernanke comments
- US disqualified from men's 4x100 final at worlds
- Bombings interrupt Baghdad's summer of optimism
- Clarke, Hedblom share lead at KLM Open
- Samuels wins women's discus at worlds
- Analysis: Cash for Clunkers a big success, but ...
- Officials: Slain ex-model ID'd by breast implants
- World Athletics Championships Medalists
- NY governor says media using racial stereotypes
- Detainee with ties to bin Laden ordered released
- Serena, Dementieva advance to Rogers Cup semis
- A tale of 2 athletes' villages in Vancouver
- AP source: $2 trillion higher deficit projected
- Tribune to sell Cubs, Wrigley, to Ricketts family
- AP Source: Talks to sell GM's Opel hit rough patch
- Ghost steps up to challenge South Africa's Klassen
- Merritt wins men's 400 at worlds
- High court hears Tom Hanks' high-end home dispute
- Spike Lee's Jackson birthday bash could draw 10K
- Minar out of US Open; Sweeting gets wild card
- Rivalry between Peru and Bolivia hits dance floor
- Montoya baffled by on-track incidents with Kahne
- Corruption charge vs. Ex-Voice of America official
- Seattle mystery man still going by Jon Doe
- AP sources: $2 trillion higher deficit projected
- US appeal against disqualification rejected
- Jackson's nephew testifies at hearing
- Woman's remains found in suitcase; husband charged
- Court: Stolen Mexican oil sold to German company
- Legal battle heats up in Roethlisberger case
- Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against AIG
- Court: Stolen Mexican oil sold to German Corp.
- Egyptian man released from immigration detention
- Pledge of $400K for Rachel Alexandra-Zenyatta race
- Egyptian man released from immigration detention
- Lutherans to allow sexually active gays as clergy
- New York coach Juan Carlos Osorio resigns
- Lutherans to allow sexually active gays as clergy
- NASCAR-Sharpie 500 Results
- Puerto Rico official says economy shrank 5.5 pct.
- Franchitti's return to IRL a success
- Runaway convert to stay in Florida pending hearing
- Americans DQed from 400 relay for zone violation
- For Wie, this is a day to savor
- Mexico arrests drug suspect on DEA wanted list
- Caribbean: gunman arrested at US federal building
- Judge approves Michael Jackson memorabilia deal
- Officials: Slain ex-model ID'd by breast implants
- Americans DQed from 4x100 relay for zone violation
- Martin wins NASCAR pole at Bristol
- Saturday, August 29
- Former US soldier apologizes for Vietnam massacre
- California city reeling from gang violence spike
- Carnivorous cocktails put meat in your glass
- Paramount bumps `Shutter Island' to February
- `Avatar' previews held worldwide for eager fans
- Regulators shut Guaranty Financial
- Riley, Moore share lead at Wyndham
- Officials: NYC man killed 4 of girlfriend's cats
- DEA raids Beverly Hills pharmacy in Jackson probe
- Taqueria fined $46K for firing mom who breastfed
- Officials: NYC man killed 4 of girlfriend's cats
- Brad Bryant maintains lead at the Tradition
- Ex-Chavez ally seeks asylum in Peru to evade trial
- London first stop for Jackson exhibit
- OAS group to visit Honduras for talks on coup
- Paramount bumps `Shutter Island' to February
- 2 Koreas hold high-level talks; 1st in 2 years
- Funk's comic relief for aches and pains
- US lead Solheim Cup by 1 point
- Jackson memorabilia tour approved; London's first
- Taiwan routs Germany 16-0 at Little League
- 2 Koreas hold high-level talks; 1st in 2 years
- Peru's Amazon Indians warn of renewed protests
- Moderate earthquake strikes Taiwan
- Caribbean news briefs
- Nephew: Michael joined family weeks before death
- Argentina names 19 overseas players for qualifiers
- Magnitude-5.6 earthquake rocks southern Taiwan
- US pilot pleaded to evacuate stranded passengers
- Solheim Cup Pairings
- AP sources: Report details harsh CIA methods
- Oracle's billionaire CEO gets $84.5M pay package
- Inmates set fires in melee at central US prison
- WTA Tour Rogers Cup Results
- Dementieva-Williams to meet in Rogers Cup semis
- AP sources: Report reveals CIA mock executions
- Countdown begins for Tuesday space shuttle launch
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Newell's and Godoy Cruz win as season opens
- Court: Stolen Mexican oil sold to large company
- Mexico frets about California plan to free inmates
- Taiwan begins 3-day mourning period after typhoon
- Ponting to lead Australia at Champions Trophy
- Plane used to clean up oil slick off Australia
- Yankees pile on 20 runs to thrash Red Sox
- Taiwan begins 3-day mourning period after typhoon
- China says 2 environment officials investigated
- Francoeur helps Mets down Phillies
- Inmates set fires in melee at US prison
- Rights commission finds abuses in Honduras
- Mystics win, Mercury miss first shot at playoffs
- Worldwide `Avatar' previews thrill sci-fi fans
- National League Leaders
- 12 million jobseekers in China won't find work
- American League Leaders
- Greeting card threats, wiretaps led DEA to cartel
- Dementieva-Serena to meet in Toronto semis
- Taiwan firm unveils world's thinnest fan for electronic goods
- US man faces lesser manslaughter charge in HK
- Official: Death toll in Siberian plant blast 64
- Giants close on Rockies in wild card race
- Death toll from US missile strike increases to 21
- EU hails Afghan elections
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scores
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Taliban cut off fingers of 2 Afghan voters
- Sri Lanka pushes for win against NZ
- President mourns Typhoon Morakot victims in Siaolin, Xinkai
- Bolt gets a chance to win 3rd gold at worlds
- Police: 2 Iraqi soldiers gunned down at checkpoint
- 2009 British Food Fair opens in Taipei
- 2 Pakistan students expelled from UK return home
- Taliban cut off fingers of 2 Afghan voters
- Libya's Gadhafi welcomes home Lockerbie bomber
- Obama to visit China in November
- Rioting inmates set Kentucky prison ablaze
- Tropical storm warning issued for Massachusetts
- Sri Lanka wins 1st test by 202 runs
- Report: Honda to sell electric cars in US
- Opposition DPP weighs no-confidence vote
- Major fire breaks out northeast of Athens
- Ex-model's breast implants were key to body's ID
- Iraqi FM: Baghdad bombings possible inside job
- Iraqi FM: Baghdad bombings possible inside job
- Govt: Nigerian militant to give up rockets, boats
- Libya's Gadhafi welcomes Lockerbie bomber
- Over 14,000 flood victims join temporary employment program
- SKorea considers NKorea request to meet president
- WHO seeks flu vaccine donations for poorer nations
- Control Yuan launching investigation into Typhoon Morakot response
- Sutil fastest in shortened European GP practice
- European Grand Prix Results
- Britain under pressure amid Lockerbie release
- Taiwan's international fund launches fundraiser for disaster relief
- Govt: Nigeria militant to give up rockets, gunboat
- Frenchman who shot at ex-President Chirac released
- Ibrahimovic set for 1st competitive Barcelona play
- Grouper fish ponds in southern Taiwan almost wiped out by typhoon
- Spanish, French police seize ton of ETA explosives
- Obama calls for 'honest debate' on health care
- Friday's Sports In Brief
- New Zealand 19, Australia 18 in Tri-Nations rugby
- India to let landlocked Nepal use second port
- Kirui wins men's marathon at worlds
- England vs. Australia Scores
- 4 dead in latest violence in southern Thailand
- Nigerian militants give up weapons to police
- Report: Hakimullah new head of Pakistani Taliban
- England at 157-4 at lunch against Australia
- England vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Experts to share disaster relief assessment with EU states
- Major wildfire breaks out northeast of Athens
- Charity groups to build permanent homes for typhoon victims
- 100 professors in bribery probe in Germany
- Hurricane Bill scatters sand, debris in Bermuda
- South Korean president to meet visiting NKoreans
- Government closely monitoring two dams for landslide risks
- Vieira prepared to fight for his place at Inter
- Kenyans finish 1-2 in men's marathon at worlds
- 3rd man in court in $66 million UK jewel heist
- 2 killed in small plane crash near Ohio school
- Iraqi FM warns of bigger, more powerful attacks
- Report: Pakistani Taliban choose new leader
- Top Marine visits US troops in 2 war zones
- Official says Iranian guards kill 2 Pakistanis
- Hamilton leads McLaren 1-2 European GP qualifying
- Scottish Football Results
- 5 killed in violence in Somali capital
- Kirui wins men's marathon at worlds
- Porsche ex-CEO's home searched in criminal probe
- Kuwait: Woman dies of swine flu after giving birth
- South Korean president to meet visiting NKoreans
- Large Texas bank shut by federal regulators
- Spanish, French police seize ton of ETA explosives
- Pakistan suicide bomber blows self up during raid
- Hamilton leads McLaren 1-2 European GP qualifying
- R&B singer John E. Carter dies at 75
- Merkel supports memorial to expelled Germans
- AP Sportlight
- Hurricane Bill nears US after brush with Bermuda
- Afghan presidential challenger talks with rivals
- Ingush leader backs strong stance against terror
- Pakistani Taliban say new leader chosen
- World Athletics Championships Results
- West Ham defender Davenport stabbed in his home
- Burdisso confirms he is moving to AS Roma
- Conservatives react after Lutherans lift gay ban
- Rioting inmates set central Kentucky prison ablaze
- England leads Australia by 462 runs in 5th test
- FBI director outraged by Lockerbie decision
- Spain's 1st face transplant patient can smile now
- Creamer's clutch putt gives Inkster Solheim record
- Chance of Obama visit highlights bond with Kennedy
- 100 professors in bribery probe in Germany
- World emerging from deep slump but can it last?
- Badoer's Ferrari debut off to rough start
- Paris' Picasso Museum shuts for 2-year renovation
- Lloyds chairman: Pace of HBOS were a surprise
- Britain rejects talk of deal in Lockerbie release
- Germany: 100 professors suspected of Ph.D. bribes
- Iraq says security forces may have aided bombers
- Spain's 1st face transplant patient can smile now
- 2 dead in German small plane crash, pilot escapes
- US gym where gunman killed 3 reopens
- Unburied remains a reminder of massacre in the Congo
- Amazon, Microsoft Yahoo! to oppose Google book project
- Honda to launch electric cars in U.S.
- U.S. stocks soar to new 2009 highs
- Twitter out to make money from businesses
- Portuguese firm to make salt seductive
- Lead poisoning scandals highlight China's lack of oversight
- High court hears actor Tom Hanks' high-end home dispute
- Paramount studio bumps 'Shutter Island' to February
- Puerto Rican opera singer Martinez hurt in stage fall
- Court judge approves Jackson memorabilia tour; London's first
- Spike Lee's Jackson birthday bash could draw 10 thousand
- Worldwide 'Avatar' previews thrill sci-fi fans
- End of civil war opens up Angolan 'Jurassic Park'
- National Park superlatives among the spectacular favorites
- Oldest, newest, biggest, smallest, and other 'most' parks in the system
- Shock jock cuckolds pal, who cracks jokes while sitting shiva
- Ambition versus reality for two Bombay families
- Despite title, it's not fictional magic
- Artwork at hospitals can help in the healing process
- Child-sized weights help kids build strength for sports
- Yankees pile on 20 runs to thrash Red Sox
- Murray wins 53-shot rally to reach semis
- U.S. takes one point lead at Solheim Cup
- Ancelotti on learning curve
- Broad revives England's Ashes bid
- sidelines
- Moore level with Riley at Wyndham
- Dementieva, Serena set up Toronto semifinal meeting
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou tours typhoon disaster areas as ministers under fire
- Taiwan approves China-made prefab homes as safe
- Taiwan prepares for swine flu spread after schools reopen
- English Football Results
- English Football Summaries
- Bayern Munich loses 2-1 at promoted Mainz
- FBI director outraged by Lockerbie bomber release
- Mexico's VW workers end strike, get 3 pct raise
- England sets Australia 546 to win 5th test, series
- Cuba condemns threats against Juanes over concert
- Man United recovers with 5-0 win at Wigan
- US out of women's 4x100 at worlds
- Celtic beats St. Johnstone 5-2 in Scottish League
- Mexico's VW workers end strike, get 3 pct raise
- People flee as fire threatens villages near Athens
- Sneijder, Van der Vaart on the outer at Madrid
- English Scoring Leaders
- EU names airlines that must limit emissions
- US out of both sprint relays
- Hedblom takes sole lead at KLM Open
- Reporter's family reunion in Iraq is reality check
- Gay clergy: Where large Protestant churches stand
- Trulli looks set to leave Toyota at season's end
- Saladino eliminated from men's long jump at worlds
- Prosecutor: US man stole painting for abortion
- Cavendish wins second stage of Tour of Ireland
- SKorean leader to meet visitors from Pyongyang
- Zaragoza signs Partizan's Obradovic for 5 years
- Obama to health care critics: end `phony claims'
- Argentina midfielder gets work permit for Everton
- Abdullah accuses Karzai of 'rigging' Afghan vote
- Academic: Fed rate boosts should be aggressive
- US man stole Virgin Mary painting for abortion
- Nigerian oil militants surrender rockets, guns
- Italian Football Results
- Italian Football Summaries
- Phillips wins men's long jump at worlds
- Phillips wins men's long jump at worlds
- Californian pilot dies at British air show
- Cheruiyot wins women's 5,000 at worlds
- Phelps wearing walking boot on right ankle
- Jamaica wins 4x100 at worlds
- DEA forges new pact with PR to battle drug gangs
- Greek Football Results
- Wlodarczyk sets world record in women's hammer
- Pakistani Taliban choose new chief
- Colombia nabs guerrilla tied to American's killing
- Maggert among leaders at Wyndham Championship
- Hooker win's pole vault gold at worlds
- Hermit who iced mom might never leave the 'hole'
- Bolt gets 3rd gold in men's 4x100 relay at worlds
- Slain ex-model identified through breast implants
- French Football Results
- Lyon maintains form with 3-0 win at Auxerre
- Bolt falls short of perfection at worlds
- Hermit who froze mom in ice aims to stay in 'hole'
- Iraqis begin restoring concrete walls in Baghdad
- Families for Owens, Long take in long jump final
- ATP-Western & Southern Financial Group Masters Results
- Panathinaikos beats Ergotelis 3-0 in Greek league
- Minor earthquake rattles central Alaska
- Federer ends 4-match losing streak to Murray
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- Most Points in Test Rugby
- Hurricane Bill nears US after brush with Bermuda
- Not so fast: Europe battles back in Solheim Cup
- Wilkinson shines again for French club Toulon
- Santana wins 4th straight, Angels beat Toronto 7-3
- In Trott, England unearths a South African diamond
- Hooker wins pole vault gold at worlds
- US making earlier detainee notice to Red Cross
- Thousands demonstrate over Venezuela education law
- Hurricane Bill's winds weaken as it nears US
- Pato brace gives AC Milan opening win
- Dementieva beats Serena to reach Rogers Cup final
- Hurricane Bill's winds weaken as it nears US
- Tropical Storm Hilda forms far out in Pacific
- Police identify body as missing fisherman
- Military making early detainee notice to Red Cross
- Urban schools use marketing to woo residents back
- Gigantic video screens a target at Cowboys Stadium
- Wildfires approach Athens, hospitals evacuated
- Will Power breaks vertebrae, sustains concussion
- Phillips wins men's long jump at worlds
- List of highest wicket-takers in test cricket
- List of scorers of most centuries in test cricket
- List of highest runscorers in test cricket
- Gunmen kill Mexican army officer in bowling alley
- Injury stops American women in 4x100 relay
- Reward offered for information about dead grizzly
- Probe: Private's death reveals cruelty by soldiers
- Bryant leads going into Tradition's final round
- Guitarist James Burton fails to set world record
- Probe: Private's death reveals cruelty by soldiers
- 4 US inmates still hospitalized after prison riot
- Sky Blue wins first WPS title, 1-0 over Sol
- Honduran top court: Ousted president to face trial
- Actor Antwon Tanner pleads guilty in scheme in NYC
- US priest convicted of $1M theft dies in prison
- US Virgin Islands killing a mystery to police
- Franchitti comes back to win IndyCar pole
- Police scour Canada for millionaire murder suspect
- Mexico, Curacao, Georgia win at LLWS
- Group plans TV ads criticizing health care reform
- Haeger's knuckler fools Cubs as Dodgers win 2-0
- Sunday, August 30
- Bosnia's ethnic divisions are evident in schools
- Japan's long-ruling party faces voter revolt
- US dog pack shows fine line between pet, predator
- Autistic teens master social cues, find friends
- Lawyers can question accused 9/11 planner
- Official: SKorea's Lee meets NKorean delegation
- Lawyers can question accused 9/11 planner
- No threat from Australia oil leak, minister says
- Riley, Garcia share lead at rainy Wyndham
- SKorean president meets NKorean delegation
- Global brands turn to China's young amid slump
- IRL-Indy Grand Prix of Sonoma Results
- US and Europe tied at Solheim Cup
- New A-League teams on top, bottom of standings
- Red Sox rebound to hammer Yankees 14-1
- Mexico, Curacao, Japan, Georgia win at LLWS
- Major League Soccer Results
- NKorea conveys Kim Jong Il's message to SKorea
- Obama wants honest health care debate
- Beckham returns in Galaxy's 0-0 draw with United
- Drug case against Mexican cartel began with crumbs
- WTA-Rogers Cup Results
- Military: Red Cross should get early detainee info
- Dementieva, Sharapova in all-Russian Toronto final
- NKorean delegation meets with SKorean president
- Solheim Cup Pairings
- Tropical Storm Hilda swirls far out in Pacific
- Mexican president congratulates NASA astronaut
- Davies watches as Europeans tie US
- 9 dead Chinese sailors found after tanker fire
- Busch breaks NASCAR slump by winning Sharpuie 500
- NASCAR-Sharpie 500 Results
- Latinas, Asians lead Miss Universe poll
- Saturday's American League Leaders
- Hurricane Bill nears US after brush with Bermuda
- Sharapova, Dementieva advance to Rogers Cup final
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Gov't urged to look for foreigners missing in disaster
- Taiwan says Typhoon Morakot has claimed 650 lives
- Britain rejects talk of deal in Lockerbie release
- State funeral for ex-SKorean President Kim begins
- Pakistani Taliban choose new chief
- Lutheran gay clergy vote tests mainline churches
- National League Leaders
- HK protesters demand release of Chinese dissident
- South Korea holds state funeral for Kim Dae-jung
- Guerrero beats Klassen on points
- Rockies pour on 14 runs to down Giants
- Key dates in life of SKorea's Kim Dae-jung
- Wildfires reach Athens suburbs
- China drought leaves 5 million short of water
- Storm denies Fever's shot at playoff berth
- Bolt done, US likely to top medals table at worlds
- Australia optimistic despite 3 Tri-Nations losses
- New Pakistan Taliban leader ruthless
- Beckham return can't boost L.A. Galaxy
- US envoy 'expects' disputes over Afghan election
- Australian Rules football results
- Australian 24th-round rugby league scores
- Ruthless new Pakistan Taliban leader named
- Titans clinch home playoff in Australia's NRL
- US envoy 'expects' disputes over Afghan election
- Report: No sign of West Bank settlement slowdown
- SAfrican minister phones runner in gender storm
- Fires reach Athens suburbs, thousands evacuated
- Iran may allocate $20 million to investigate US
- Dubai Holding streamlines property operations
- Report: No sign of West Bank settlement slowdown
- 'Underground ninja turtle' keeps Taiwan's effluence flowing
- Report: Bolt invited by Madrid to attend 1st game
- President visits injured soldiers
- Afghan commission: fraud filings could sway vote
- Hurricane Bill spinning past New England shores
- Hundreds of Hong Kong Lehman investors protest
- China legal activist freed, but may face tax case
- Japan PM says forecast of election loss premature
- Man killed in fight at Dutch beach party
- Judge delays Baghdad bank robbery trial
- Rare tiger killed, body stolen from Indonesian zoo
- Israeli PM wants Sweden to condemn organ story
- Military barracks to be opened for typhoon victim resettlement
- Samuel Eto'o puzzled as to why Barcelona sold him
- Taipei hosts cultural festival to honor Vietnamese workers
- Pope freed from cast, says wrist still "lazy"
- Germany's Merkel hopes for Opel decision soon
- Suspected Hezbollah spies stand trial in Egypt
- Athens suburb threatened by fire evacuated
- Dispute threatens talks to end Filipino rebellion
- Australia beats New Zealand in Oceania basketball
- Scotland defends bomber release
- Small plane crashes in southern France, 5 killed
- Thousands evacuated as fires reach Athens suburbs
- Germany's Merkel says no timeline on Afghanistan
- Ceremony marking 51st anniversary of `823 Battle' held on Kinmen
- Party: Iraqi Shiite leader is hospitalized in Iran
- 2 French teens killed in Las Vegas bus crash
- Xue Bai wins women's marathon at worlds
- Outbursts disrupt Baghdad bank robbery trial
- Sinopec profit surges on higher retail prices
- England vs. Australia Scores
- Netanyahu wants Sweden to condemn organ story
- Scottish first minister defends bomber release
- Netanyahu wants Sweden to condemn organ story
- Egyptians who overpowered pirates return home
- No formaldehyde problems with prefab houses donated by China
- Egypt protests Israeli border shooting
- Scottish leader defends Lockerbie bomber release
- Attackers kill 2 soldiers in southern Thailand
- Australia still 374 behind with 8 wickets left
- England vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Arshavin wants Arsenal to buy more stars
- 1st 100 prefab houses in Kaohsiung to be completed in 2 weeks
- Koreas hold talks amid funeral for Kim Dae-jung
- Bai wins China's first gold at world championships
- Mullen worried over public support for Afghan war
- Bai wins women's marathon at worlds
- Plugging Australian oil leak could take weeks
- Jordan puts Shiites on trial in unprecedented case
- 6 athletes at worlds arrested in disco incident
- HTC Corp. to develop new phones with China Mobile
- Canadian pacifist Muriel Duckworth dies at 100
- World Athletics Championships Results
- 2 Greek league matches postponed due to wildfires
- Berlusconi to visit Libya amid Lockerbie protests
- Suicide bomb in Pakistani city of Peshawar kills 3
- No remains of typhoon victims recovered Sunday
- Americans falter in 4x100 relays at worlds
- Lawmaker backs Iranian defense chief nominee
- Obama family heading to island vacation
- Premier vows to improve disaster prevention, relief mechanism
- Report: Armstrong pulls out of Tour of Ireland
- Woman and parents killed in German campground
- Healthy looking Fidel Castro meets Ecuador leader
- Suspected Hezbollah spies stand trial in Egypt
- Official: Mastermind of Baghdad bombings arrested
- Rubens Barrichello wins F1's European Grand Prix
- AP Sportlight
- Fatah member says power deal with Hamas essential
- Top military officer `appalled' that bomber freed
- Scottish Football Results
- Iraqis show confession of chief bombing suspect
- Bolt gets piece of Berlin Wall _ huge piece
- Lennon fires Spurs' to 2-1 win at West Ham
- Dutch Football Results
- Lawmaker backs Iranian defense chief nominee
- Kenenisa Bekele wins the 5,000 meters at worlds
- FC Twente beats RKC Waalwijk 2-1 to stay top
- Report: UK struggling to deliver military hardware
- Iranian forces kill 26 Kurdish separatists
- US military leader concerned by Baghdad bombings
- Kashima beats FC Tokyo 3-1 in J-League
- Egyptians who overpowered pirates return home
- Boyd's penalty gives Rangers 2-1 win at Hearts
- Bekele gets long-distance double at worlds
- Tarantino, Pitt put 'Basterds' on top with $37.6M
- Australia slip to 265-5 at tea, Ponting run out
- Weather improving for Tuesday space shuttle launch
- Rodriguez first across line in the women's 1,500
- US military: American soldier killed in Iraq
- Brazil downs Japan for World Grand Prix title
- Martinez departure shows Republican problems
- 4 killed in Germany in helicopter-plane collision
- German Football Results
- Death toll in Siberian power plant blast at 69
- Afghan fight seen as `serious and deteriorating'
- Garcia, Riley share lead after 3 rounds at Wyndham
- Moderate quake rattles DomRep
- Downing wins Tour of Ireland, Armstrong pulls out
- Mbulaeni Mulaudzi wins the men's 800 at worlds
- Bochum beats Hertha in Bundesliga
- Rodriguez disqualified, Jamal wins women's 1,500
- Thorkildsen wins men's javelin at worlds
- European Grand Prix Results
- South Korea holds state funeral for Kim Dae-Jung
- President Ma Ying-jeou tours disaster areas as ministers under fire
- Taiwan's EPA approves Chinese-made prefab homes
- Schools to take temperatures of students to stop swine flu virus spread
- Ceremony marking 51st anniversary of '823 Battle' held on Taiwushan
- Burnt remains of all Taiwan tanker crew found: police
- Chinese experts in Taiwan for post-typhoon rebuild
- Wildfires reach Athens suburbs
- Weakened Hurricane Bill heads toward Canada
- Tourist plane skids off runway at Philippine airport
- IN Brief
- WHO warns of swine flu pandemic's second wave
- Hong Kong protesters demand release of Chinese dissident
- Beer-drinking Muslim model prays before caning sentence
- Mideast and Iran to top Netanyahu's talks in Europe
- Taiwan cannot accept Chinese strings on aid
- Europe's biggest jackpot finds a winner in Italy
- 'Not Without My Daughter' father dies
- Discovery ready for ISS trip
- Do Asia-Pacific quakes herald a disaster? Experts say no
- Japan's long-ruling party faces voter revolt
- Shell-shocked Gaza children flock to martial arts
- Reporter's family reunion in Iraq is reality check
- U.S. dog pack shows fine line between pet, predator
- Bosnia's ethnic divisions are evident in schools
- Bangladeshi firms seek to shed 'sweatshop' label
- World emerging from deep slump but can it last?
- Qantas says LA and London routes behind profit nosedive
- Bangladesh unveils US$6-billion plan to end power crisis
- Swiss size up hole in iconic banking secrecy, say bankers
- China ready to pilot Cathay Pacific, say analysts
- Chancellor Merkel renews backing for Magna's Opel bid
- Spain's BBVA buys troubled Texas-based Guaranty Bank
- Theme parks for summer holidays
- Home Depot uses Private Sourcing event to locate suppliers
- Travelzen adds international flights from HK
- 2009 International Yunlin Puppet Theater Festival opens
- Sunworld to offer barrier-free service to Deaflympic athletes
- Caesar Park Hotel Taipei introduces Chinese Lover's Day dining specials
- Carriers may fail to lift fees, end losses
- Piracy off Somalia remains a problem to world shipping
- Eagle Bulk gain falls 10 percent
- Cosco Pacific surges in trading
- Roger Federer snaps losing streak against Murray to reach Cincy final
- Elena Dementieva ousts Serena Williams to reach Toronto final
- Europe, America tied going into final day of Solheim Cup
- Marino grabs clubhouse lead at Wyndham Championship
- Hedblom delivers low blow to take Dutch Open lead
- Trott's debut ton keeps England on track for Ashes
- Boston Red Sox rebound to hammer New York Yankees 14-1
- Arsenal start is no fluke, insists Wenger
- Nistelrooy, Diarra set to return for Real Madrid
- Brazilians Pato, Ronaldinho inspire Milan to opening win
- Typhoon Morakot victims do not have A(H1N1): CDC
- Balance of power in Asia not affected by economic crisis: scholars
- Taiwan's Lite-On Tech Corp. to provide solar power for Chinese cities
- MOE to organize therapy for child victims of Typhoon Morakot
- Taiwan's jobless rate hits 6.07 percent in July
- Swine flu virus hits military in Taiwan disaster zone: Reports
- Taiwan death toll from A (H1N1) swine flu virus rises to 5
- Taiwan jobless rate breaks through record 6% barrier
- Man charged with attacking West Ham star Davenport in England
- NASCAR Sprint Cup Money Leaders
- Hurricane Bill breezing past New England shores
- United States wins women's 4x400 relay at worlds
- Reese wins women's long jump at worlds
- Even in death, Kim Dae-jung unites Koreas
- Guyana's main opposition party re-elects leader
- United States wins the men's 4x400 at worlds
- Lennon fires Spurs' to 2-1 win at West Ham
- World Athletics Championships Medalists
- Feyenoord beats Roda JC to join FC Twente on top
- Americans earn 3 more golds on final day of worlds
- Iraqi suspect: It cost $10,000 to pass checkpoints
- England beats Australia by 197 runs to regain the Ashes
- Complete List of World Championships Medalists
- England beats Australia to regain the Ashes
- England regains the Ashes from Australia
- Danish Football Results
- No US puppet, recent Karzai decisions anger US
- Selsouli withdraws amid doping reports
- Afghan vote fraud allegations mount
- Worst result hampers Red Bull's F1 title chances
- Pope freed from cast, says wrist still 'lazy'
- Chelsea, Spurs win away to stay next and neck
- Obama facing hard choices on Afghanistan war plans
- Ahmadinejad rivals rise within conservative camp
- Bordeaux crushes Nice 4-0 for 14th straight win
- Miss Universe contestants practice before event
- Attack on Obama riles Beck's advertisers
- Pakistan Taliban commander vows Afghan fight
- 2 French teens killed in California van crash
- At least 200 sea lions found dead on Chilean coast
- Police probe burglary report at Lohan's home
- Bundesliga Leading Scorers
- German Football Summaries
- Flintoff out of one-day internationals
- Long leg room of the law: UK police fly 1st class
- Hamburg wins at Wolfsburg in Bundesliga
- Pitt, Tarantino's `Basterds' earns glorious $37.6M
- Simon Dyson claims second KLM title
- Norwegian Football Results
- Alternative energy powerhouse Brazil finds big oil
- Federer in form, wins Cincinnati Masters title
- Rodriguez disqualified, Jamal wins women's 1,500
- Medical robot makes rounds at Texas Army hospital
- Air Force test fires missile from US coast
- Italy defends record in saving migrants' lives
- Odd Grenland beats Tromso 1-0, stays in third
- Tens of thousands flee raging wildfires in Greece
- US flies migrants caught in Arizona to Mexico City
- Inter Milan held 1-1 by Bari
- Mexican Football Results
- Obama family starts vacation on Martha's Vineyard
- America beats Cruz Azul in Mexico City derby
- NASA clears shuttle for launch, weather improving
- Western novelist Elmer Kelton dies at 83
- Strauss says Ashes celebrations to be muted
- Trading White House for Martha's Vineyard rental
- Gunmen kill Mexican soldier in border city
- NASA embraces pop culture on next shuttle flight
- Plane struck by car after freeway landing
- Plane hit by 3 cars after freeway landing
- Manchester City reach agreement for Lescott
- Dead soldier's family reacts to Iraq cruelty probe
- England win the Ashes: How did they do it?
- Unassuming Flower guides England to Ashes win
- Hurricane wave sweeps Maine spectators out to sea
- Americans retain Solheim Cup
- Plane hit by 3 cars after US freeway landing
- Manchester City reaches agreement for Lescott
- Ponting hints he may return for 2013 Ashes series
- Cash defeats Courier at Champions Cup
- Report: Warner Chilcott to buy P&G's pharma unit
- Massa to undergo more tests in the US
- Strauss savours Ashes win as England captain
- Messi leads Barcelona to Spanish Supercup win
- Portuguese Football Results
- Puerto Rico reaches 16.5 percent unemployment
- Ashes lost, Australians left to pondering
- Australia future bright despite Ashes loss
- Police: Fugitive reality TV star is in Canada
- Former US researcher who cloned mule dies
- Porto and Benfica pick up first Portuuese wins
- Peru bus crash kills 22, injures 31
- Caribbean news briefs
- Veterinary researcher who cloned mule dies
- Police urge fugitive reality TV star to surrender
- Outed blogger who trashed model is angry at Google
- Moore beats Stadler in play off
- Reid wins Tradition in playoff
- Keyboard artist Larry Knechtel dead at 69
- Tens of thousands flee raging wildfires in Greece
- Brazilian Football Results
- Sao Paulo loses ground to Palmeiras after loss
- Monday, August 31
- Boca Juniors draw Argentinos Juniors 2-2
- Malawi child tobacco workers exposed to nicotine
- North Dakota man paroled after 40 years in prison
- Analysis: Obama needs new health plan sales tactic
- Maine spectators swept to sea by wave are rescued
- Franchitti wins Sonoma Grand Prix
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Cuban TV shows Fidel Castro greeting students
- Godmothers rise on Naples crime turf
- Beetles, wildfire: Double threat in warming world
- Nora, the piano-playing cat, on prowl for encore
- Chakvetadze ousts Petrova in New Haven
- Wind farm debate splits private property concerns
- Reports: NKorea's Kim wants summit with SKorea
- Report: 200 to go on trial after Xinjiang riots
- IRL-Honda Indy 200 Results
- Sim moves up to PGA Tour with third win
- Taiwan shares open much higher
- Miss USA among 15 Miss Universe finalists
- Police: Reality TV star found dead
- Solheim Cup a breakthrough for Wie
- Miss USA among 15 Miss Universe finalists
- Smith's season-high 31 lifts Shock to win
- Golf Capsules
- Miss USA among 10 Miss Universe finalists
- National League Leaders
- Islamic officials take custody of woman for caning
- Solheim ends in disappointment for Davies
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Montag sings at Miss Universe, dismisses critics
- Police: Reality TV star found dead
- Hurricane Bill blamed in deaths on US East Coast
- Unassisted triple play ends Phils' win over Mets
- Islamic officials take custody of woman for caning
- Feldman wins 5th road start in row, tops Rays 4-0
- Latinas among 5 Miss Universe finalists
- Foreign exchange rates
- Thousands flee raging wildfires in Greece
- Nepal's vice president ordered to retake oath
- Venezuela wins Miss Universe crown again
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- China legal activist freed, but may face tax case
- Venezuela repeats at Miss Universe contest
- Islamic officials release woman held for caning
- Taipei schools urged to assist students affected by storm
- Thai economy emerges from recession in 2Q
- Fire rally from two down, stun Rapids 3-2
- American League Leaders
- Lead poisoning investigation begins in China
- Report: 200 to go on trial after Xinjiang riots
- Dube scores 3 to lift Revs past Real Salt Lake
- China: Toyota recalls 690,000 cars for window bug
- Police: Reality TV actor found dead in motel
- US envoy seeks Seoul's support for NKorea sanction
- On last day of worlds, US comes through
- Vietnam finds mass graves of communist soldiers
- Steel beam slated to return to ground zero
- Motel manager says woman checked in reality star
- Asian stock jump on Bernanke comments, home sales
- Renovation of palace home of Dalai Lamas complete
- Australians want changes after 5th-test Ashes loss
- Israel's Netanyahu brings balancing act to Europe
- Hurricane weakens, leaves 2 dead on US East Coast
- Pakistan seizes 7 militants with explosives, drugs
- Aussie official: Glue on toilet seat a 'sick joke'
- Malaysia delays caning of woman who drank beer
- US service member killed in southern Afghanistan
- Japan stocks jump on recovery hopes
- China renovates former palace home of Dalai Lamas
- Oil prices climb above $74 on recovery hopes
- Malaysia delays caning of woman who drank beer
- Euro falls vs US dollar
- Research finds higher acidity in Alaska waters
- SKorea prosecutors seek jail for cloning scientist
- Americans win third straight Solheim Cup
- Spokeswoman: Lindsay Lohan's LA home broken into
- China Mobile to develop smartphones with Taiwan
- New Caledonia: 2 more swine flu deaths
- China shares up after slump but trade volume thin
- Scotland's parl't to meet on Lockerbie release
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Asian stocks jump on Bernanke comments, home sales
- UAE prosecutor claims US man had al-Qiada ties
- SKorea prosecutors seek jail for cloning scientist
- Typhoon damage forces indigenous performance group to move
- 3 NATO troops killed in southern Afghanistan
- Shiite groups announce new alliance minus Iraqi PM
- UAE prosecutor claims US man had al-Qaida ties
- NZ leader: Child smacking ban doesn't need change
- Afghan elections seen as a setback for women
- Russian serviceman killed in Chechnya
- Thailand promises tight security for Asia Summit
- Fire crews scramble to tame Greek fires
- Malaysia mutes National Day party as flu deaths up
- Hunted reality TV star found dead in motel
- UK business confidence highest in 2 years
- Obamas begin Martha's Vineyard vacation
- Taiwan's jobless rate hits record high
- UAE prosecutor claims US man had al-Qaida ties
- Remember me? Wall Street repackages debt for sale
- Shiite groups announce new alliance minus Iraqi PM
- Chicago pushes 2016 bid at last event before vote
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- More Chinese technicians arrive to help assemble prefab houses
- Euro zone industrial orders rise in June
- World stocks jump on Bernanke comments, home sales
- Pakistan seizes 7 militants with explosives, drugs
- Afghanistan poses tough choices for Obama
- U.N. organization aid workers arrive to help with disaster relief
- Obamas' Filipina chef at home with healthy ways
- Russian biathletes appeal 2-year doping bans
- Bill no longer a hurricane, weakening in Atlantic
- Australia boosts corporate watchdog's powers
- TeliaSonera bids $698 mln to buy Baltic firms
- California fires contained after burning for weeks
- Yang, Woods to meet at HSBC Champions in Shanghai
- US, SKorea to keep enforcing sanctions on NKorea
- Teen on ADHD drugs can be a real downer
- July export orders decline 8.77 percent
- Outed blogger who flamed model angry at Google
- Share prices surge on local bourse
- Pakistani police say new raids foil more attacks
- Report: US panel backs reopening CIA abuse cases
- Afghan TV journalist gunned down in NW Pakistan
- Iran wants West to revise nuke stand toward Tehran
- Corus to restart steel production at UK plant
- Reality show contestant found dead in Canada motel
- Will antitrust probe keep Microsoft, Yahoo apart?
- Bill downgraded after leaving 2 dead on US coast
- New US ambassador begins work in Kosovo
- Flood victim children invited to visit Mongolia
- Plane, 3 cars collide after US freeway landing
- Bernanke continues to give world stocks a lift
- Driftwood did not come from Forestry Bureau land: official
- Series of raids by Pakistan police foil attacks
- DOH to expand anti-viral drug inventory to ward off H1N1 outbreak
- IMF considers more aid for Serbia
- Hurricane Bill downgraded after 2 die in US
- Afghan TV journalist gunned down in NW Pakistan
- Fire crews scramble to tame Greek fires, save nuns
- Big welcome for SA runner in gender controversy
- Map reveals London Tube's hottest lines
- Turkey hosts meeting to help Pakistan
- Aspiring Birmingham owner promises to beef up team
- Wen says China faces possible new economic worries
- Scotland lawmakers to meet on Lockerbie release
- ARU, Tuqiri reach settlement in contract dispute
- ADB approves $500M stimulus loan for Philippines
- Australian 24th-round rugby league scores
- Stocks set for modestly higher open
- Steel beam returns to NYC's ground zero
- Oil prices gain to around $74 on recovery hopes
- Wen says China faces possible new economic worries
- SKorea seeks jail for disgraced cloning scientist
- Russia emerging from recession, official says
- Anelka reveals physical problems
- Official: DOJ unit wants CIA abuse cases reopened
- Swimmer sanctioned over world titles episode
- Germany expects to discuss Opel with GM this week
- Second black candidate emerges in Russian district
- Centrica ups stake in takeover target Venture
- 3 NATO troops killed in southern Afghanistan
- German bank IKB posts euro19 million Q1 net profit
- China incapable of launching financial warfare against U.S.: scholars
- Rebels blow up train track, mobile tower in India
- Michael Jackson's mother praises Vienna tribute
- Romania reports $7.15 million in pension fraud
- Reader's Digest files bankruptcy papers
- Je t'aime: French text msgs now divorce evidence
- Germany expects Opel talks with GM exec this week
- Sen. Lieberman to Alec Baldwin: 'Make my day'
- Big welcome for SA runner in gender controversy
- Flintoff targets Bangladesh tour for return
- US judge to punish men in $9.8M armored car heist
- Unemployment rate hits all-time high
- Man assaulted by German far-right supporters
- Official: White House sets up interrogation unit
- Flintoff backs Harmison to become top wicket-taker
- Roger Federer in form as US Open approaches
- France has spent 65 percent of stimulus: report
- Bill downgraded after leaving 2 dead on East Coast
- IMF, Serbia discuss access to loans
- UN: US gives $1.2 million to Palestinian refugees
- GE Transportation partnering with Swedish firm
- Hungary's central bank cuts key rate a half point
- Madagascar rivals to hold new round of talks
- Czech tennis player has positive doping test
- French workers lift threat to spoil Seine over pay
- Taiwan intensifies fight against H1N1 outbreak
- Fiorentina vs. Sporting for Champions League spot
- Exhausted Greek fire crews battle on, get EU help
- Afghans move toward reconciliation with Taliban
- Oil prices gain to above $74 on recovery hopes
- Indonesia police deny report of plot to kill Obama
- Sacked Iranian minister appointed chief prosecutor
- Reader's Digest files for bankruptcy
- WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT
- Second black candidate emerges in Russian district
- Stocks open higher, investors build on momentum
- Russia: Ukrainian soldiers fought for Georgia
- H1N1 cluster infections confirmed among soldiers in disaster zones
- Scotland lawmakers meet on Lockerbie release
- World markets get further Bernanke lift
- HTC, China Mobile sign pact to develop new smartphones
- Report: Japan Airlines mulls cutting 5,000 jobs
- ATP World Tour Rankings
- Exhausted Greek crews battle on against fires
- Rally planned for SA runner in gender controversy
- Gulf Air may cut plane orders amid strategy review
- Bail for Sri Lanka doctors accused of exaggerating
- WTA Tour Rankings
- PepsiCo to build bottling factory in Romania
- Official tells Google to erase Swiss street views
- Stocks higher as investors build on momentum
- Sacked Iranian minister appointed chief prosecutor
- Poor quality cools England Ashes euphoria
- Russia says Ukrainian soldiers fought for Georgia
- Azerbaijan opposition bloggers face new charge
- Obama spokesman announces interrogation unit
- July export orders decline 8.77 percent
- Kenya holding first national census in a decade
- Czech player Ivo Minar denies doping
- Warner Chilcott buying P&G drug business
- Brazil: 7 missing after boat capsizes
- Scottish govt defends Lockerbie bomber's release
- Italian rider Nibali injured in Benelux race
- Dormitory fire in Tanzania kills 12 schoolgirls
- Chinese procurement mission places US$3.87 billion in orders
- Sylvinho signs one-year deal at Man City
- Obama spokesman announces US interrogation unit
- Caning of Malaysian woman who drank beer postponed
- Lawmaker wants subway station renamed for Jackson
- Israel hikes interest rates, sign of optimism
- Michael Jackson's mother praises Vienna tribute
- Oil near $75 per barrel on economic optimism
- ATP World Tour Schedule-Winners
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- NASCAR Sprint Cup Winners
- NASCAR Sprint Cup Points Leaders
- IRL Schedule-Winners
- IRL Points Leaders
- Trial starts in 2007 gang rape, assault
- NASA preps space shuttle for early morning launch
- Report: Goldman providing tips to certain clients
- Britain scraps trip by Prince Andrew to Libya
- Mitsubishi closes assembly plant in Venezuela
- Data suggest Europe, Asia looking up
- Gulf Air may cut plane orders amid strategy review
- Taiwan A(H1N1) death toll rises to 5
- Taiwan jobless rate breaks through record 6% barrier
- Malaysia delays woman's caning
- Swine flu virus feared in typhoon disaster area
- Taiwan Red Cross pledges 1,600 homes for typhoon victims
- China Mobile, Taiwan's HTC to jointly target mainland market
- U.N. organization aid workers arrive
- Chinese technicians
- Regional balance of power not affected by crisis: scholars
- Taipei invites renowned architects to music center design contest
- 'Slow Dancing' allows close examination of movements
- Wildfire forces hundreds to evacuate near Athens
- Suspect wanted in model killing found dead in Canada
- China rights lawyer may escape prosecution: attorney
- Eight dead in Philippine accident
- Japan's elections
- Ma's incompetence and Taiwan-PRC ties
- Market chokes on Obama-style health care
- Fitter-looking Castro in first video in over a year
- Swedish daily admits no proof for organ smuggling claim
- More than 200 people to go on trial after Xinjiang riots
- Pakistan police arrest 13 men over terror plots
- Godmothers rise on Naples crime turf
- Despair as drought cripples 'Australia's Mississippi'
- Quentin Tarantino's 'Basterds' earns glorious US$37.6m
- Veterinary researcher who cloned mule dies
- Malaysian Islamic party urges Ramadan ban on rock band
- British tourist mistakes village hall for hotel
- Australian police appeal for help after man glued to toilet
- Venezuelan Stefania Fernandez crowned Miss Universe
- Medical robot makes rounds at Texas Army hospital
- Civil minister says Air India needs bailout
- Warner Chilcott PLC to buy P&G's pharma unit
- China's Sinopec 1st-half net profit up more than fourfold
- Britain free of recession: survey
- Thai economy shrinks by 4.9 percent: official data
- Germany presses for news this week on Opel unit's fate
- Australia's Fairfax Media slumps to US$315.4 million anual loss
- BASF chief says hostile takeover bid possible
- Two sacked top bankers wanted for fraud in Nigeria
- Iraq's July oil exports highest since 2003
- Toyota recalls 690,000 cars
- Taipei share prices close up 2.76 percent
- Asian stocks jump on Bernanke comments
- Formosa Plastics gains on report of investment in China
- Oil prices rise on economic recovery hopes
- Japanese yen drops in Asian trade on economic optimism
- England regain Ashes with Oval triumph
- American golfers post third consecutive Solheim Cup victory
- Feldman wins 5th road start in row, tops Rays 4-0
- Federer downs Djokovic to win Cincinnati Masters
- Dementieva wins all-Russian final at Toronto WTA event
- Triumphant Simon Dyson ends playoff by going Dutch again
- Moore wins first PGA Tour title in a playoff
- Champions Inter held by newboys Bari
- Messi double leads Barca to Super Cup win
- Carlo Ancelotti impressed by Chelsea's rejuvenated strikeforce
- I got what I deserved - nothing, says Webber
- Taiwan's oldest person passes away
- Young Obama backers missing from health care fight
- Taiwan's average real income shrinks nearly 7 percent to 1996 level
- Malaysia PM urges woman sentenced to caning to appeal
- Israel air strike on smuggling tunnel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 7: Official
- Mass trial of Iranian oppositions activists now includes former officials: IRNA
- Most schools damaged by Typhoon Morakot to be ready for new school year
- U.K. Trade Office trains Taiwanese youths on climate change
- Taiwan legislature debates budget; Typhoon victims visit Control Yuan Chief
- Taiwan military says 4 disaster relief officers have mild A(H1N1)
- Typhoon Morakot's impact on Taiwan's economy only short-term
- Taiwan's Neihu-Muzha MRT breaks down again
- 19 malls and supermarkets to decrease electric consumption by 5 percent
- Taiwanese Typhoon victims welcome in reconstruction panels: Ma
- Iran reformist unveils case of raped detainee
- No further action against Quins over fake injuries
- Zimbabwe appoint Heath Streak as bowling coach
- P&G shedding businesses is part of long-term plan
- A vast fun-park dream stalls in Dubai's downturn
- French police say they found 3 new ETA hideouts
- Champions Tour Schedule
- LPGA Tour Schedule
- Scottish govt defends Lockerbie bomber's release
- 2 Palestinians, 2 Israelis wounded in Gaza clash
- Tuscan town wonders who won jackpot
- Swiss official tells Google to erase street views
- Corinthians to sign Argentine playmaker Defederico
- NY labor union chief to chair New York Fed
- Iraqi police: Bombs kill 11 southeast of Baghdad
- Stocks extend recent rally, touch fresh 2009 highs
- Gov. Richardson heads to Cuba for trade mission
- Police: Mayweather vehicle seen at shooting scene
- Nokia to make laptop, jumping on wireless trend
- Putin visits Chechnya in show of support
- Steel beam returns to World Trade Center site
- Florida goes overseas to find guard help
- Suspect in NY murder case arrested in Puerto Rico
- Reader's Digest files for bankruptcy protection
- More than 200 face trial for ethnic riots in China
- Man pleads not guilty in skyscraper slaying
- Analysis: Fraud cases threaten US strategy
- Corinthians to sign Argentine playmaker Defederico
- US woman finds taxi driver is a kidney match
- Map reveals London Tube's hottest lines
- Young Guantanamo prisoner back in Afghanistan
- Springboks fined for Botha armband protest
- Officials warned of fake US intelligence e-mail
- `White Christmas' returns to Broadway for holidays
- Relatives accuse Pakistan forces in Swat killings
- It rhymes this time: Slang used at London ATMs
- US says resumption of Mideast peace talks closer
- US town wants to block Gadhafi from staying there
- Alec Baldwin passing on challenge to Lieberman
- Infants' remains found in Texas trailer park
- Areas affected by wildfires outside Athens
- Mexico beats error-prone Germany, 13-0 at LLWS
- Pilgrim truck breaks up in Greek sanctuary, 1 dead
- US interrogation unit set in change from Bush era
- French, Spanish police say 4 new ETA stashes found
- Springboks fined for Botha armband protest
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1800 GMT
- Fidel Castro back in Cuban spotlight
- US man says he's CIA, immune from speeding fine
- Report: CIA threatened detainee families
- Van Gaal faces same Bayern woes as Klinsmann
- Algorithms to stop fraud in medieval Afghanistan
- 2 Palestinians, Israeli wounded in Gaza clash
- England's Broad looks to copy McGrath not Flintoff
- AP Source: prosecutor to probe alleged CIA abuse
- 3 Palestinians, Israeli wounded in Gaza clash
- Oil nears $75 per barrel on economic optimism
- Women with more male hormone take financial risks
- US judge sentences men in $9.8M armored car heist
- New clue found to disappearing honey bees
- Pay attention multitaskers, if you can
- Coritiba hoping to count on Argentine Nahuelpan
- 3 French tourists still in hospital after US crash
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- French ambassador to become UN envoy to Pakistan
- Putin visits Chechnya in show of support
- LaToya Jackson named guest co-host of 'The View'
- Vinokourov returns to Astana after doping ban
- US criminal probe into CIA interrogations
- Afghan minister claims big win for Karzai
- NY man pleads not guilty in skyscraper slaying
- Many diabetic foot amputations are preventable
- Delegation seeks Zelaya's return in Honduras visit
- Police: Drug ring used comic books to launder cash
- CIA report: 'Inhumane' tactics used on detainees
- Stocks pull off earlier highs, financials retreat
- Athens fires recede but officials still wary
- Former US judges withdraw guilty pleas
- US judge nixes gay marriage suit that snared Obama
- White House repeats position on CIA prosecutions
- Yahoo to overhaul search before Microsoft deal
- NASA fuels space shuttle for early morning launch
- Infants' remains found under Texas trailer porch
- AP Source: Coroner rules Jackson's death homicide
- Police ID woman with reality TV killing suspect
- Brazil police clash with slum residents
- Dollar higher as investors await economic reports
- Gold falls on dollar strength, other metals rise
- English Football Results
- Shiite groups form new alliance excluding Iraqi PM
- Villa inflicts Liverpool's 2nd loss in 3 matches
- US town wishes to make no room for Gadhafi
- CIA report: 'Inhumane' tactics used on detainees
- Miss Universe says crown fulfills improbable goal
- Apple's Snow Leopard goes on sale Friday
- GM board wants control of Opel patents in deal
- Team searches Costa Rica park for missing US hiker
- Crypt above Marilyn Monroe sells for $4.6 million
- Three Stade Francais players hit by swine flu
- Young Guantanamo prisoner back in Afghanistan
- Greece edges out Serbia 66-65 in tournament opener
- Paraguay: French woman caught on Interpol warrant
- Costa Rica names team for WCup qualifiers
- Kurdish cafe owner loses round to stay in US
- Sandals buys closed Bahamas resort, plans upgrades
- Led by Benzema, Madrid cruises past Rosenborg 4-0
- US judge nixes suit that split Obama, gays
- Yahoo to overhaul search before Microsoft deal
- VH1 cancels reality shows with dead murder suspect
- Cop: Mom, son hysterical, bloody after gang rape
- Belize moves to take over private BTL phone firm
- Cash for Clunkers jolt to US car sales, not a fix
- Warner Chilcott buying P&G drug business for $3.1B
- Swine flu shot protection? Maybe by November
- `Inglourious Basterds' bursts to No. 1 with $38M
- Ex-Armenian consul enters plea in alleged scam
- US spectators ignored warnings before wave hit
- Controversial Mexican textbook omits conquest
- Jury awards punitive damages to smoker's daughter
- Ownership of Unix copyright headed to trial
- Pilot Pen Tennis Results
- Worker accused of assault at 50 Cent's home
- Mauresmo beats Sugiyama at Pilot Pen
- Tropical depression forms far out in Pacific
- Milwaukee mayor Barrett back at work after beating
- Tiger Woods wins Notay Begay III skins game
- No charges in Taser use on Wyoming tractor driver
- Stranded belugas in US swim free
- Police: Mayweather vehicle seen at shooting scene
- Shuttle fueled, Colbert gives launch a 'go'
- Suzuki out for Seattle with calf strain
- Obama hits golf course to start vacation
- For Jackson, a long and medicated night
- Appeals court: Texas financier to remain in jail
- Argentine police discover 4 tons of ephedrine
- Tuesday, September 1
- AP IMPACT: New meth formula avoids anti-drug laws
- `Inhumane' CIA questioning spurs US criminal probe
- Peru police seize cocaine sewn inside live turkeys
- US girl faces new charge in milk-dispute killing
- Analysis: Obama in crosswinds on detention policy
- In ads, Darfur activists urge Obama to get tougher
- Health insurers explore savings in overseas care
- Judge dismisses suit against famed architect Gehry
- After a year of crisis, Bernanke's star is rising
- Biographical information on Fed chief Ben Bernanke
- New US ambassador 'optimistic' on arrival in Haiti
- Promoters: Bradley bout to be ruled no-contest
- US: Pens and notebooks put on layaway
- US resumes flying illegal immigrants to Mexico
- 11 miners dead in northern China mine blast
- Mayweather-Marquez puts boxing back in theaters
- 1,200 veterans wrongly told they got fatal disease
- Gritty Chinese city seeks to shed 'spitting' image
- Canada hockey team set to open four-day camp
- Police seek Mayweather Jr. associate in shooting
- Agent, guards detained in Cubans' escape in Mexico
- Howard, Lee send Phillies to 6-2 win over Mets
- Report: US envoy likely to visit NKorea next month
- Promoters: Bradley bout to be ruled no-contest
- 'Vogue' editor Wintour critiques Letterman's socks
- Murder mystery ends with suicide in Canadian hotel
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- 2 Koreas agree to hold talks on separated families
- Roland Joffe filming Opus Dei movie in Argentina
- AP source: Obama to nominate Bernanke to 2nd term
- 'Inhumane' CIA terror tactics spur criminal probe
- Suzuki out for Seattle with tight calf strain
- Ownership of Unix copyright headed to trial
- Lowe's forms Woolworths Australia joint venture
- SEC, BofA defend Merrill bonus settlement
- AP source: Fed's Bernanke picked for second term
- Lawyer: Police twisted Jackson doc's words
- Winfrey tweet says new book pick coming next month
- Kuznetsova tops Jie; Mauresmo beats Sugiyama
- AP Source: Coroner rules Jackson's death homicide
- Biographical information on Ben Bernanke
- Jury finds agency, DuPont negligent in land case
- Foreign exchange rates
- Bradley bout to be ruled no-contest
- Barnes, Sharpe ruled out; Elsom, O'Connor doubtful
- US mystery man leaves hospital
- Mexico catches leading member of La Familia cartel
- Australian Foster's annual profit rises 4 percent
- Ruling party elder sees tough vote
- Report: NKorea invites Obama's top envoys
- Jerry Lee Lewis to release new single
- Malaysia gov't seeks 'wind of change' in election
- Official denies China set to open Xinjiang trials
- China Mobile chief pushes e-book potential
- Pena, Zobrist homer as Rays rough up Halladay
- Malaysia delays caning of woman who drank beer
- Malaysia delays caning of woman who drank beer
- Caning of Malaysian woman who drank beer postponed
- Jet Li returns to Chinese film after 3 US movies
- Jessica Biel named `most dangerous celebrity'
- Shuttle fueled for early Tue. launch; storms loom
- NZ company heavily fined for tourist's river death
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Oscar-nominated French director to head Pusan jury
- Asian stocks slide amid caution, China off 3.5 pct
- Madrid's galacticos look to stylish Pellegrini
- Israel's Netanyahu brings balancing act to Europe
- Oil falls below $74 in Asia as stocks retreat
- Guardiola relishes pressures of sophomore season
- Thunderstorms force launch delay for space shuttle
- HCL Technologies quarterly profit surges 110 pct
- HCL Technologies quarterly profit surges 110 pct
- Reality TV star lived high-flying life
- Mass trial continues of Iran opposition protesters
- Israel hikes interest rates, sign of optimism
- Failing student hurls acid at professor in Vietnam
- National League Leaders
- US officer feeling sidelined as Iraqis take over
- American League Leaders
- EUROPE NEWS AT 0600 GMT
- Barcelona, Madrid set for Spanish title battle
- Austrian ski great Toni Sailer dies
- Australia terror suspects wanted to 'strike big'
- China's main stock index falls 5.5 percent
- Asian stocks slide amid caution, China off 2.5 pct
- Taiwan seeks to prevent epidemics after flooding
- Bomb attack wounds 18 in southern Thailand
- Rebels blow up rail station, wedding hall in India
- Angry and fed up, Japan's rural voters seek change
- South Africans rally for runner in controversy
- Japanese minister warns his party is in trouble
- Forum seeks to help Pakistan
- Euro rises vs US dollar
- South Africans rally for gender controversy runner
- China shares retreat on concern about bad loans
- Former Australian conservative leader to quit
- Fire bombs thrown at Greek embassy in Serbia
- Air Berlin 2Q net profit falls 9 pct to
- Air Berlin 2Q net profit falls 9 pct to
- Air Berlin 2Q net profit falls 9 pct to
- Air Berlin 2Q net profit falls 9 pct to
- Air Berlin 2Q net profit falls 9 pct to
- Air Berlin 2Q net profit falls 9 pct to
- Air Berlin 2Q net profit falls 9 pct to euro7 million
- England regrets World badminton pullout, report
- China: Rain, rain go away for National Day
- Gaza official: 3 dead, 7 hurt in Israel air strike
- SKorea launches its first rocket into space
- Policeman killed in Chechnya clash
- World stocks slide amid caution, China off 2.6 pct
- Australia urged to ban illegally logged imports
- Shuttle launch called off, NASA to try again
- Japan stocks fall on yen, pre-election caution
- SKorea launches first rocket into space
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Malaysia's AirAsia adds 7th China destination
- GE signs $45M service deal with Dubai Aluminium
- Air Berlin Q2 net profit falls 9 pct
- Somali militants use many tactics to woo Americans
- French government mediates US plant labor crisis
- Bomb wounds local official, 4 other people in Iraq
- Military rethinking 'golden hour' for injuries
- Austrian ski great Toni Sailer dies at age 73
- States:; US:DSS; Intl:; Fmts:Print, Online; Other:; ContentType:Obituary; ContentElement:FullStory;Breaking:True; sptd/jkosik fa
- 3.8 quake reported in Canada's Yukon Territory
- Tropical Storm Ignacio on the move in Pacific
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- Bomb attack wounds 26 in southern Thailand
- Mitsubishi gets 5 percent of Iraq gas project
- 3 police killed in Chechnya suicide bombing
- Risk of disease grows in disaster areas
- AP Source: Michael Jackson's death ruled homicide
- Filipino terror group crippled by leader's capture
- Q&A: After `300,' Gerard Butler is still battling
- Massive wildfire near Athens nearly put out
- South Korea launches first rocket into space
- NKorea invites Obama envoys for talks, report says
- Turkey's military: no talks with Kurdish rebels
- Bangladesh awards gas exploration rights
- CIA terror tactics spur changes, new probe
- Thai prime minister fears chaos at weekend rally
- Inside the CIA's haphazard interrogation program
- Highlights of the newly declassified CIA documents
- Afghan gov't says ready for any election violence
- Andrew Flintoff on crutches for minimum 6 weeks
- World stocks slide amid caution, China off 2.6 pct
- Everton signs Russia midfielder Bilyaletdinov
- SKorean satellite fails to enter intended orbit
- Poland's unemployment up slightly to 10.8 percent
- Forum in Turkey seeks to boost aid to Pakistan
- WORLD at 1000GMT
- Indonesia police widen hotel bombing investigation
- Scotland recalls 39-year-old defender David Weir
- Kosovo: EU police fire tear gas to end protest
- New Zealand beats Australia 100-78
- Oil falls below $74 as stocks retreat
- Lawmakers set to vote on reconstruction bill swiftly
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Afghan candidates warn about election credibility
- German federation investigates Lehmann, Subotic
- Share prices drop above 6,800 on local bourse
- Playing it safe: Merkel conducts serene campaign
- EU experts give high marks to relief work in disaster areas
- Swedish court temporarily shuts down Pirate Bay
- Austrian ski great Toni Sailer dies at age 73
- States:; US:DSS; Intl:; Fmts:Print, Online; Other:; ContentType:Obituary; ContentElement:FullStory;Breaking:True; sptd/jkosik fa
- Military: no negotiations with Kurdish rebels
- UN, Red Cross warn of escalating conflict in Yemen
- Stock futures point to modestly higher open
- Pokrivac joins Salzburg
- Malaysian court puts caning of woman on hold
- French minister denies academic in Iran a spy
- Budget impasse forces Shyamalan movie from US
- SKorea launches 1st rocket, satellite misses orbit
- Police find new ETA weapons stash in France
- Report: Gov't rejects duty exemptions for F1 track
- Bomb blast kills 4 US troops in south Afghanistan
- Anger sparked over Italy's airborne fete for Libya
- Iraq's al-Qaida claims Baghdad government bombings
- Iran resumes mass trial of opposition figures
- Illegal downloaders in Britain may lose Web access
- Lloyds cuts 200 jobs in general insurance division
- Sebelius: Closing schools wouldn't ward off virus
- Switzerland's OC Oerlikon to cut 2,500 jobs
- Afghan election results due; 4 US troops die
- Medtronic profit in 1Q pressured by Abbott payment
- Malaysian court puts caning of woman on hold
- Palestinian plan lays groundwork for independence
- Dogs recruited to protect German sheep from wolves
- France seeks curbs on bankers' bonuses
- Canadian philosopher Hacking wins Holberg Prize
- Taiwan seeks to prevent epidemics after flooding
- Savidan happy despite career-ending illness
- UK Chinook choppers languish after software error
- Diplomats: Iran's enrichment program stagnates
- 1 dead, 2 critical in Romanian factory blast
- Opel workers retract vacation pay sacrifice
- Iraq's al-Qaida claims Baghdad government bombings
- States:; US:DSS; Intl:; Fmts:Print, Online; Other:; ContentType:Obituary; ContentElement:FullStory;Breaking:True; sptd/jkosik fa
- Explosion in Slovak manufacturing plant injures 5
- Psychiatrist says Khmer Rouge trial can help heal
- Iraq's al-Qaida claims Baghdad government bombings
- Cheney: CIA tactics saved lives, led to captures
- Papa John's founder finds his beloved 1971 Camaro
- Fitch Ratings gives more optimistic forecast for Taiwan banks
- Cloud Gate announces winners of 2010 Wanderer program
- UN: Half Somali population needs humanitarian aid
- Poland's unemployment up slightly in July
- Partial Afghan election results due; 4 troops die
- Obama selects Bernanke for second 4-year Fed term
- Iraq's al-Qaida claims Baghdad government bombings
- Bridge collapse kills 2, injures 20 in India
- Index shows home prices increase from 1Q to 2Q
- Iraqi oil fields showcased in Istanbul
- UK Chinook choppers languish after software error
- Obama breaks vacation, keeps Bernanke at Fed
- AP Sportlight
- Man charged over German court killing
- 4.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Cyprus
- Burger King 4Q profit rises despite sales drop
- Karzai, Abdullah at 40 percent in partial returns
- Stock futures point to moderately higher open
- European stocks recover ahead of Wall Street open
- Index shows home prices increase from 1Q to 2Q
- Burger King 4Q profit rises despite sales drop
- White House projects bigger deficits, bigger debt
- Malaysian opposition wins another local election
- US firm caught in French labor unrest amid crisis
- Stocks open higher after Bernanke reappointment
- LaToya Jackson appearing on '20/20' next month
- Kenya's rural drought hurts city dwellers
- German profs concerned as Ph.D. inquiry broadens
- Chinese president visits restive Xinjiang region
- Premier to work at reconstruction office in southern Taiwan
- GM negotiator meets with German officials
- Consumer sentiment up more than expected
- Germany expands probe into Ph. D. bribe scheme
- RBS scales back staff pensions
- Nearly 40,000 patients infected with swine flu: CDC
- Flintoff relishes prospect of normal life
- Campbell reunited with Eriksson at Notts County
- Myanmar lawyer: Detention now 'worse' for Suu Kyi
- Inside the CIA's patchwork interrogation program
- 4 police killed in Chechnya suicide bombing
- President thanks U.S. for assistance in wake of typhoon
- Fidel Castro: US bound to fail in Afghanistan
- Stocks rally after jump in consumer confidence
- Canada appeals ruling on Guantanamo detainee
- Man charged over German court killing
- Congress projects smaller deficit than White House
- UEFA orders 3-0 loss for Dinamo after fans' riot
- Pakistani Taliban admit Mehsud killed in US strike
- Austria: Rightist in hot water over Jewish comment
- Brown repulsed by Lockerbie bomber's welcome home
- Germany's BayernLB reports 1st-half profit
- White House, Congress project record US deficits
- Consumer sentiment improves more than expected
- Wilhelmsson dropped from Sweden squad
- Deal scuttled in dispute over Bush library
- Agricultural losses from Typhoon Morakot rise to NT$15.8 billion
- Pakistani Taliban say chief Baitullah Mehsud dead
- Staples 2Q profit falls 39 percent on charge
- Chicago player signs with Boulogne-sur-Mer
- US stocks rise after consumer confidence data
- NATO head urges Afghans to respect election tally
- World Vision announces rehabilitation plans for typhoon victims
- Official: Huge explosion hits southern Afghan city
- Canada to appeal ruling on Guantanamo detainee
- Sony plans wireless e-book unit, taking on Kindle
- US nursing home aide accused of muffling patient
- Report: Russian questions freighter cargo
- Karzai, top rival run nearly even in Afghan vote
- Sony plans a Kindle rival with wireless downloads
- Tiny Norwegian oil companies agree merger
- Official: Explosion hits southern Afghan city
- UK says illegal downloaders may lose Web access
- European, US stocks up on stronger US data
- US mom, boyfriend charged in python strangling
- Caribbean seeks unified position on climate change
- Oil touches $75, then falls on deficit numbers
- White House, Congress projects record deficits
- 8 killed in Afghan blast caused by 5 car bombs
- Pakistani Taliban admit Mehsud killed in US strike
- Gain in consumer confidence sends stocks higher
- Vets mark 65 years since Paris freed from Nazis
- Bulgaria's church deplores Madonna concert
- Brown repulsed by Lockerbie bomber's Libya welcome
- Dutch teen in battle to sail solo around globe
- GM negotiator, German officials meet over Opel
- Netanyahu seeks compromise with US on settlements
- Transients board locomotive, cause emergency stop
- NKorea invites US envoys for talks, report says
- NKorea report says a senior military official dies
- NATO head urges Afghans to respect election tally
- South Korea launches first rocket into space
- Military relief workers only have minor A(H1N1)
- U.S. prosecutor Durham to probe alleged CIA abuses
- Taiwan Legislature divided about typhoon relief budget
- Most schools damaged by typhoon will be ready for new school year
- Average real income shrinks to 1996 level
- Typhoon impact on economy short-term, say economists
- Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei an art playground for everyone
- UK office training Taiwan's youths on climate change
- New designer drugs dangerous to health: DOH
- China Mobile chief pushes e-book potential
- Problematic Muzha-Neihu MRT line shut down again
- Disease expert appointed to DOH
- APEC invite
- Uighur exile airs prison killing allegation
- Firefighters claim victory in Athens inferno
- Malaysian PM urges beer-drinking model to appeal
- Car bomb wounds 42 in Thailand
- Suicide bombing
- Ma's 'shock' plan for southern Taiwan
- Royal reasons for overlooking financial meltdown
- North Korea invites U.S. envoy for nuclear talks
- Iran puts top reformists, Khatami aides on trial
- Three Palestinian brothers killed in Israeli raid
- Indonesia seeks second man over bomb funds: police
- Thunderstorms force launch delay for space shuttle
- Health insurers explore savings in overseas care
- Commemorative website keeps Paris' wartime memories alive
- 'Lethal' drug levels killed Jackson: report
- Celebrating the beauty of being Venezuelan
- Shanghai tackles bad English
- Jet Li returns to Chinese film
- Crypt atop Monroe auctioned for US$4.6m
- Iranian to show vote protest film at Venice festival
- Jamie Oliver to open restaurant chain in Asia
- Cockney slang used at London ATMs
- Beineix to head Pusan jury
- Winfrey tweet
- Letterman's socks
- Obama to reappoint Bernanke
- Germany emerges from recession in second quarter: data
- President Sarkozy confronts banking execs over bonuses
- Malaysia's AirAsia adds seventh China destination
- HCL Technologies quarterly profit surges 110 percent
- Air Berlin 2Q profit falls
- LG Display to establish LCD plant in China
- Philippines June imports down 22.8 percent
- France mediates U.S. plant crisis
- Foster's profit rises
- Hong Kong exports
- Winners of National Invention and Creation Awards named
- Leofoo launches 'apartotel'
- Sheraton Taipei Hotel introduces exclusive mid-autumn gift boxes
- Lover's Day at Forte Hsinchu
- Avalue releases new platform embedded computing boards
- Sunworld marks anniversary with discount offers
- U.S. stocks end mostly flat after rally
- Taiwan share prices close 0.42 percent lower
- Asian stocks down; China index tumbles
- Greenback down against yen ahead of U.S. data
- Oil falls below US$74 in Asia as stocks retreat
- High country in bloom
- Kuznetsova tops Jie; Mauresmo wins
- Howard, Lee send Phillies to 6-2 win over Mets
- Warm welcome home for track champ Semenya
- Manchester City snaps up Sylvinho
- Rivers contract
- Sunderland success
- Villa inflicts Liverpool's second loss in three games
- Tiger Woods wins Notay Begay III
- Managing Real Madrid stars 'won't be easy,' says Pellegrini
- Mourning Ceremony for Typhoon Morakot victims set for Sept. 7: official
- Wireless rainfall reporting system could help predict landsllides accurately: researchers
- Swine flu could kill nearly 7,000: former health minister
- KMT, DPP offer different reconstruction budgets
- Tourism Bureau offers subsidies to promote tourism in Taitung
- French hostage escapes by killing hostages in Somalia: reports
- Taiwan reports no new FMD cases in August
- Leptospirosis breaks out in Taiwan's disaster areas
- Taiwanese authorities respond to swine flu estimates
- Uighur intellectual freed by China a month after disappearing
- Typhoon victims to relocate from shelters to military barracks
- Top reformist confesses in Iran political trial
- Mercury spill forces Puerto Rico flight delays
- 9 killed in Afghan blast caused by 5 car bombs
- Wikipedia testing new method to curb false info
- European stocks end higher on US data boost
- China strengthens internal security force
- Israeli airstrike on Gaza smuggling tunnel kills 3
- French bankers agree to curbs on bonuses
- US Nissan plant to use methanol to cut costs
- Romanian tourism minister faces parliament inquiry
- Hikers rescued in Alaska after journey into wild
- Capri's Blue Grotto waters stink after sewage dump
- Analysis: Iraq's premier must work to keep job
- SKorea rocket takes off, satellite launch fails
- 30 killed in Afghan blast caused by 5 car bombs
- German official: GM still wants to sell Opel
- Us union wants ban on lithium batteries in cargo
- Netanyahu seeks compromise on settlements
- Club melee nets C-Murder 10 more years in prison
- Afghans say they'd like to have a winner _ now
- Swiss private bank Wegelin to exit US business
- 'Thriller' co-star becomes Jackson creditor
- The Who's Pete Townshend at work on new musical
- Bayonne player suspected of having swine flu
- NATO: Greece-Turkey rift hindering Afghan training
- Federer, Safina seeded No. 1 for US Open
- Transients board locomotive in US, get arrested
- Remains found in Alaska could be 1,000 years old
- New weapons seizure hits Basque group ETA
- Man convicted in brutal slayings of US couple
- Polish unemployment rises to 10.8 percent in July
- GM negotiator, German officials meet over Opel
- Cibulkova withdraws from US Open with rib injury
- Russia: Freighter search found no suspicious cargo
- Israel PM seeks compromise on settlements
- Elder statesmen push to resume Mideast peace talks
- Oil touches $75, then tumbles on deficit numbers
- Injured Ferdinand targets return inside 3 weeks
- Pakistani Taliban admit Mehsud killed by US strike
- Israeli PM seeks compromise on settlements
- Homicide ruling, documents detail death of Jackson
- 36 killed in Afghan blast caused by 5 car bombs
- US prosecutors accuse investmant banker of fraud
- Argentine court just says no to prison for pot use
- No joke, comedian sued over mother-in-law humor
- Injured midfielder Josue dropped from Brazil squad
- U.S. Open Seeds
- Maradona predicts victory over Brazil
- Ex-NBA ref Donaghy jailed on probation violation
- 41 killed in Afghan blast caused by 5 car bombs
- Wikipedia testing new method to curb false info
- Top US military officer ready to debate Afghan war
- Chris Brown's sentencing moved up
- Treasurys little changed after latest auctions
- Russia: Freighter search found no suspicious cargo
- Argentine court just says no to prison for pot use
- Bomb explodes at Slovak plant, 1 dead, 5 injured
- Circumcision doesn't protect gays from AIDS virus
- US working with Libya on Gadhafi UN visit
- Salma Hayek, Oscar De La Hoya among ALMA honorees
- Venezuela eyes measures to revive slowed economy
- ATP-WTA Pilot Pen Results
- Man with severed tongue to stand trial in 4 rapes
- Attorney: Alleged US coach shooter incompetent
- US seeks crackdown on drug smuggling aboard trains
- Chepalova, Dementiev retire after testing positive
- Four Ethiopian athletes go missing in Scotland
- US pilots union wants ban on lithium batteries
- Griffith returns to rehab for `routine' visit
- Mexico names squad for Costa Rica, Honduras
- Saudi Arabia beats Venezuela 5-3 at LLWS
- Mets' Santana to have elbow surgery, out for year
- Paraguay names team for World Cup qualifiers
- Metals mixed as dollar falls; Oil drops sharply
- Student killed in clash with Haitian police
- South Africans rally for runner in gender flap
- Opposition chief drops Tunisian presidential bid
- NASA fueling space shuttle for 2nd launch attempt
- US to stop issuing most visas in Honduras
- As more banks fail, private investors gain favor
- Obama golfs with his chef
- Timeline of key moments during Bernanke's tenure
- Prostate cancer hormone drugs risky for some men
- Top-seeded Davydenko advances at Pilot Pen
- Karzai, top rival run about even in Afghan returns
- Iraq focuses bombings blame on operatives in Syria
- Royal Opera, Bayreuth to release Wagner DVSs
- US working with Libya on Gadhafi visit to UN
- Tuesday's European Cup Results
- 41 killed in Afghan blast caused by vehicle bombs
- Israel PM seeks compromise with US on settlements
- Atletico in Champions group stage after 2-0 win
- Alleged mistress to forward book to Madoff in jail
- Royal Opera, Bayreuth to release Wagner DVDs
- Lyon, Atletico into Champions League group phase
- Body found chained to buoy off Puerto Rico beach
- US town, developer settle 15-year lawsuit for $6M
- Ruling favors Latino voters in Texas Democrat suit
- UN: LatAm, Caribbean trade down 13 pct this year
- 'One Tree Hill' actor still on TV after NYC plea
- Nicaragua to dredge border river with Costa Rica
- Soldier wounded in Afghanistan dies in Britain
- Serena No. 2 to Safina in US Open seedings
- Analysis: Bernanke is Obama's safe choice at Fed
- US zoo debuts 3 male Amur tiger cubs
- Lyon, Atletico into Champions League group phase
- Petraeus: More tough fighting ahead in Afghanistan
- Trouble flares at West Ham-Millwall game
- Bergessio set to join Saint-Etienne
- Greece defeats Russia in Acropolis tournament
- Anheuser-Busch, MillerCoors: price hikes in fall
- Player could get 3-year ban for flying kick
- Williams sisters' deal with NFL Dolphins announced
- Bolt's agent says track star shopping book
- Windows with health care posters smashed in Denver
- Caribbean news briefs
- Paisley, Underwood return as hosts of CMA Awards
- Kass slips up in New Zealand
- SF mayor eyes green solutions on Mexico City trip
- Chris Brown sentenced in Rihanna assault case
- Ruling unfavorable to US Catholic diocese
- GM tells German officials it still wants Opel deal
- Obamas visit top adviser's home on vacation
- Bad valve forces NASA to call off shuttle launch
- Pakistani Taliban admit leader Mehsud killed
- B'way's 'West Side Story' has a minor lyric change
- Judge: Accused Miley Cyrus stalker 'a danger'
- Gitmo judge bars defense from secret CIA prisons
- Venezuela: Pfizer pays $17M debt to tax agency
- US to stop issuing most visas in Honduras
- FedEx Cup coming into its own
- Election talk heats up in Canada
- NY prosecutors accuse investment banker of fraud
- Trouble flares at West Ham-Millwall game
- FIFA holds classes for World Cup bidding teams
- US pastor killed at church; scene 'horrific'
- Lescott completes move to Man City
- Federal charges dropped in Nevada child sex case
- Billboard names Beyonce as 'Woman of the Year'
- Man City completes signing of Lescott from Everton
- Singh to leave IMG after 18 years
- NM governor pushes imports to Cuba
- Man convicted in '60 Coors slaying found dead
- Jackie half brother indicted on sex abuse charges
- Ruling unfavorable to US diocese
- Bad citrus pest found in new US location
- Judge asks SEC to explain Bank of America actions
- Obamas visit top adviser's home, then go to dinner
- Injured AP photographer moves to US rehab center
- Wednesday, September 2
- AP NewsBreak: US terror suspect said dad sold guns
- Honduras government says it doesn't fear sanctions
- NYC school makes harbor its classroom
- Is Georgia's kosher law kosher?
- Jackie half brother indicted on child porn charges
- Mom's legacy is world renowned black collection
- French food legend gets top billing at food fest
- Death rate spikes among migrating whooping cranes
- World Golf Glance
- Interrogation probe steams those on right and left
- Prosecutor: Crime scene at US church 'horrific'
- South Africans rally for runner in gender debate
- Immigrants fight to bring adult children to US
- TV network confirms Jacksons reality series
- Feuding families in Alabama spark small-town riot
- Security boost for US rights leader King memorial
- Swine flu test authorized for US troops overseas
- Westfield posts $590 million loss in 6 months
- Wozniacki credits boxing after 43-minute win
- Japan's export decline worsens in July
- California Catholics try TV to draw churchgoers
- `Phishing' drops; are scammers switching tactics?
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- Ichiro out longer than Mariners hoped
- Study: Brazil blacks slain double rate for whites
- U.S Open Qualifying Results
- New park offers X-rated views of NYC hotel guests
- Mexico goes deep in 3-2 win over Taiwan at LLWS
- Australia gives final approval to Chinese gas sale
- Air China sees first half profit more than double
- Tongans hold funeral service at sea for ferry dead
- Most China organ transplants come from death row
- Chavez: Venezuela ready to sever Colombia ties
- Australia gives final approval to Chinese gas sale
- Foreign exchange rates
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- US Embassy in Honduras to stop issuing most visas
- Koreas to hold first Red Cross talks in 2 years
- Japan's export decline worsens in July
- Reinsdorf out, NHL in as possible buyer of Coyotes
- Chavez: Venezuela ready to sever ties to Colombia
- 'Drats!' Valve trouble postpones shuttle launch
- Bomb blast kills 3 in southern Colombia
- Tropical Storm Ignacio on the move in Pacific
- Toyota to cut production capacity at Japan factory
- Swine flu test authorized for US troops overseas
- Colonial BancGroup files for bankruptcy protection
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Mexico begins destroying over 79,000 seized arms
- China Life first half profit up 15 percent
- Ponting appeals for support from Australian fans
- Chinese president visits restive Xinjiang region
- Microsoft apologizes for changing race in photo
- Reinsdorf out, NHL and Ice Edge in Coyotes case
- Mexican president: Economic recovery will be slow
- Peruvian referee banned over old drugs charge
- New home sales, durable goods orders seen higher
- Liga de Quito, Vitora and Union Espanola advance
- Pachuca thrashes Isidro Metapan 5-0
- Nats sign Livan Hernandez
- Saprissa beats Puerto Rico Islanders 3-1
- Pachuca and Saprissa winners in Champions League
- Officials: Energy companies want closed Ford plant
- Asia stocks advance on US consumer confidence
- Sri Lanka bats first against New Zealand
- Chinese beauty professionals tour Taiwan
- Oil prices hover at $72 in Asia on demand concern
- National League Leaders
- Dream continue hot streak with win over Monarchs
- Business program helps Afghan and Rwandan women
- Lee Young-ae marries businessman in US
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Singapore manufacturing jumps 12 percent in July
- Rockies cut Dodgers lead to two games in NL West
- Thailand's swine flu death toll rises to 119
- US Sen. Ted Kennedy dies
- Myanmar reports major drug bust near Thai border
- Vietnam's inflation eases; trade deficit narrows
- US Sen. Edward M. Kennedy dies
- American League Leaders
- Bay homers, Ellsbury runs Red Sox to 6-3 victory
- Senator Edward M. Kennedy dies
- Senator Edward M. Kennedy dies at age 77
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scores
- Reid: Senate has 'lost its patriarch'
- Natixis parent company to guarantee toxic assets
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- ADB: Slowdown mars poverty reduction goals in Asia
- Kennedy: Always in the public spotlight
- Gazprom's Q1 profit down 62 pct to $3.3 bln
- 30 years on, ex-Wizards to return to China
- Heineken H1 profit up 20 percent
- French hostage escapes in Somalia, officials say
- Sri Lanka 62-1 vs. New Zealand
- NZ government to hold line in child smacking ban
- Australian military court ruled unconstitutional
- President: China needs stability in restive west
- Mongolia tax repeal clears way for $4 bln mine
- Taliban deny role in southern Afghan attack
- French hostage escapes in Somalia, officials say
- Indonesian police detain suspect in hotel bombings
- Fears of Shiite-Sunni violence breakout in Lebanon
- 'The dream shall never die': Kennedy on the podium
- Nancy Reagan `terribly saddened' by Kennedy death
- Kennedy successor to be chosen by special election
- Euro rises against dollar
- Scientists set off test blast in Israeli desert
- Schwarzenegger mourns loss of `Uncle Teddy'
- Pakistani Taliban seen as regrouping
- Oil prices hover above $72 amid demand concerns
- Republicans join Democrats in mourning Kennedy
- Siemens buys majority in 2 Chinese metal companies
- Kenya's rural drought hurts city dwellers
- CIA interrogation probe upsets right and left
- Murali joins Victoria in Australia's T20 comp
- World markets advance on US consumer confidence
- Natixis parent company to guarantee toxic assets
- UN says ex-rebels breached Nepal peace agreement
- Japan stocks rise on US economic optimism
- World leaders rush to pay tribute to Kennedy
- Official: Iraq Shiite leader in critical condition
- German business sentiment improves in August
- Kingdom Hotel profit falls 61 percent in 1H
- Vettori joins 3000-300 club
- Thai interest rate unchanged amid recovery doubts
- China Mobile to work with Taiwan institute on 4G technology
- ICRC says staff member killed in Kandahar bombing
- Israel PM: progress made with US on settlements
- Cahill, Neill missing for South Korea match
- Gazprom's Q1 profit down 62 pct to $3.3 bln
- Haddin to undergo surgery; miss England ODI series
- Upstart party has already changed Japan politics
- CNOOC says 1H profit down 55 pct on lower prices
- Syria, Iran key questions at French envoy meeting
- Obama calls Kennedy greatest senator of our time
- French agent kills captors, escapes in Somalia
- Thai tennis star launches new herbal Viagra
- Climate change campaigners gather for London camp
- Malaysia urged to ban flying fox hunting
- Iran gets support for ban on nuke plant attacks
- Disputed time in Jackson case could be key
- Peter Horton: 'thirtysomething' lacked big 'but'
- Berlusconi's wife: Lies brought divorce
- French agent escapes kidnappers in Somalia
- Sri Lanka opposition calls for release of refugees
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Tropical Storm Ignacio is forecast to weaken
- Athens fires contained, up to 60 homes destroyed
- Text of Obama statement on Kennedy
- Share prices close lower on local bourse
- Official: Dalai Lama to visit Taiwan
- Obama calls Kennedy greatest senator of our time
- Di Luca faces doping hearing
- European stocks slip on caution about recovery
- German business sentiment improves in August
- Sri Lanka 146-3 vs. New Zealand
- Ex-Bosnian Serb chief: US helped Iran arm Muslims
- French agent kidnapped in Somalia is free
- Sen. Kennedy's death leaves 1 Kennedy sibling
- Hope, reality collide in post-Katrina New Orleans
- Koreas hold talks on reuniting divided families
- Group seeks to open upscale bar in LA's Skid Row
- Clerics: Powerful Iraqi Shiite leader dies in Iran
- World leaders rush to pay tribute to Kennedy
- Most China organ transplants come from death row
- Britain considers new high-speed rail to Scotland
- Weiss calls Skrtel into squad for WCup qualifiers
- Roos, wallabies pose deadly risk to Aussie drivers
- Thailand issues warrant for suspected insurgent
- Powerful Iraqi Shiite leader has died in Iran
- 2 teens arrested in racially charged NY beating
- Berlusconi's wife: Lies brought divorce
- Zhang Yuan releases first film since drug scandal
- US sex offender given 10 years in jail in Cambodia
- British TV cancels reality show 'Big Brother'
- Oil prices hover around $72 amid demand concerns
- China shares rebound on bargain-hunting
- Saudi ambassador in Syria for first time in a year
- Paris hopes Americans boost flagging tourism
- Stock futures trading in narrow range
- Republic of Congo plane with 4 crew crashes
- Palestinians: Abbas open to meeting with Netanyahu
- Rapper Santana accused of threatening girlfriend
- Italian cyclist Di Luca faces doping hearing
- Dutch court: Web site must remove copyright works
- Local governments urged to take precautions against next storm
- Politics can drive stimulus priorities
- After fires out, Athens residents assess damage
- Italy's Serie A confirms breakaway
- US students sent home over for shirts on Islam
- England's WCup bid team says fan violence isolated
- Malaysia exits recession as govt boosts spending
- South Africa's president heading to Zimbabwe
- Ponting wants another chance in 2013
- Lebanese PM-to-be to include Hezbollah in Cabinet
- Premier: China to curb industry overcapacity
- Sweden to spend $1.2 bln to fight unemployment
- Passions high at Moscow court over lesbian wedlock
- Stock futures point to modestly lower open
- China cheers unexpected Berlin results
- Mandela meets runner at center of gender uproar
- French agent kidnapped in Somalia escapes
- Ex-Bosnian Serb chief: US helped Iran arm Muslims
- Biographical details on Sen. Edward Kennedy
- Pregnant Briton appeals Laos drugs conviction
- Al-Fahim completes Portsmouth takeover
- Eldorado to acquire rest of Sino Gold
- European stocks dip with US set to open lower
- Taiwan officials: Dalai Lama to visit this month
- Durable goods orders increase by most in 2 years
- Sri Lanka 262-3 vs. New Zealand
- Ibrahimovic: the galactico that got away
- Bulgaria's parliament reinstates central banker
- World leaders rush to pay tribute to Kennedy
- South Africa's president heading to Zimbabwe
- Sen. Edward Kennedy, 77, dies after cancer battle
- Durable goods orders increase by most in 2 years
- Spain revises 2008 growth figure downward
- Bob Dylan to release Christmas album for charity
- Oil prices dip below $72 amid demand concerns
- Revelers paint Spanish town red in tomato fight
- Iraq summons Syrian diplomat in Baghdad over bombs
- Karzai widens lead over Abdullah in Afghan vote
- New bird count finds more rare ibises in Cambodia
- Drama in Moscow court over lesbian marriage
- Stock futures trade in narrow range
- State banks to write off outstanding mortgages on destroyed houses
- NY's 'skinniest' house has fat price tag: $2.7M
- Russian gas begins direct flow to South Ossetia
- Japan's Fujitsu cuts 1,200 UK jobs
- Thai military detains 2 Muslim suspects in bombing
- Kate Gosselin to sub as a co-host on `The View'
- Ferry sinks off Indonesia's Bali, 9 dead
- Powerful Iraqi Shiite leader dies in Iran
- Chrysler sues Daimler over key 2010 vehicle parts
- Barcelona prepares for Champions League defense
- Stocks dip at open after 6-day advance in the Dow
- Merkel moves to defuse banker birthday flap
- Lebanese PM-designate shuns Israel over Hezbollah
- Closer China ties reshape Taiwan industries' competitiveness: firm
- Elder statesmen call for Israeli settlement freeze
- Chrysler sues Daimler over key 2010 vehicle parts
- Dubai's Nakheel sells stake in Australia's Mirvac
- July new US home sales up 9.6 percent
- European, US stocks dip on recovery doubts
- Obama calls Sen. Kennedy 'extraordinary leader'
- Group: US is monitoring journalists in Afghanistan
- Republic of Congo cargo plane crash kills 5
- Russian gas begins direct flow to South Ossetia
- Dalai Lama invited to visit southern Taiwan: office
- Oil prices fall again before US supply report
- A chronology of the life of Sen. Edward Kennedy
- Montgomerie promises stronger field for next year
- Obama mourns Kennedy, greatest senator of our time
- US thrifts earn $4M in 2Q; 40 on 'problem' list
- Koreas hold talks on reuniting divided families
- Stocks higher after jump in home sales
- 4 dead in Romania traffic accident near airport
- Sarkozy calls for worldwide bonus rules
- Senior KMT members want say in Cabinet lineup
- AP Sportlight
- J&J consolidates management, eliminates biz unit
- Merkel: GM talks focused on Magna offer for Opel
- Merkel: GM talks focused on Magna offer for Opel
- Tropical Storm Danny forms in Atlantic
- Sarkozy threatens new sanctions against Iran
- Karzai widens lead in Afghan vote
- Rome mayor latest victim of airport baggage delays
- Text of Obama's remarks on Kennedy's death
- 21 Macedonian border guards charged with bribery
- Tropical Storm Danny forms in the Atlantic
- Armed fans threaten players after match in Brazil
- Stocks edge higher after jump in home sales
- Rogge: women's ski jumping for Youth Olympics
- Big-name celebrities to appear on Jewish kids show
- Russia to seek help probing Arctic Sea mystery
- Rogge: women's ski jumping for Youth Olympics
- Karzai widens lead in Afghan vote count
- Oil prices fall again as oil supplies rise
- Romanian archbishop charged with bribe taking
- SAfrican police clash with protesting soldiers
- Sarkozy criticizes Iran's leaders, al-Qaida
- Exhibit offers view of Trade Center construction
- Thousands flee Myanmar into China after standoff
- US envoy, Netanyahu say talks made good progress
- Obama mourns Kennedy, greatest senator of our time
- Taiwan can see 6,900 swine flu deaths: Chen
- U.S. political legend Edward Kennedy dies at 77
- Dalai Lama to visit Taiwan next week: report
- Legislature seeks rebuilding budget consensus
- Leptospirosis hits 91 disaster area residents
- Taiwan to sell Land Bank stake, debt for typhoon fund
- China Mobile to work with Taiwan on 4G technology
- No new cases of foot-and-mouth
- Chinese beauty pros
- Taipei to host 2011 IDA Congress
- Tainan celebrates coming-of-age on Lovers' Day
- Chavez ready to sever ties with Colombia
- Most China transplants come from executed prisoners: report
- Profile of swine flu begins to emerge: new study
- South Korean satellite lost after launch
- China strengthens internal security force
- Two Koreas start talks on family reunions
- Argentina legalizes personal marijuana possession
- Bomb kills 43 in Afghanistan
- Diplomatic dispute
- Taiwan's security needs new helmsman
- Kissinger is back in currency amid China bubble
- Brown sentenced in Rihanna assault case
- TV network confirms Jacksons' reality series
- Scientist aims to turn chickens into dinosaurs
- Lee Young-ae marries in U.S.
- X-rated views of hotel guests
- Black or white
- Catholic ads
- India's farmers struggle without crucial monsoon rains
- 'Bamboo schools' bring hope to Nepal's poor
- Widening No. 2 Freeway driven by expected growth of Taoyuan, building of Aerotropolis
- Benq Chair Lee cleared in Taiwan of insider trading
- Taiwan's China Steel posts 2Q profit on revalued stockpiles
- U.S. 28th, Taiwan in top five for Internet connection speed: report
- Australia gives final approval to Chinese gas sale
- Argentine farmers to halt meat supplies in week-long protest
- Opposition dropped to Opel bid
- Time's up for Nigerian tycoons to repay banks
- Japan's trade surplus rises for second month
- Air China profits more than double
- China Life earns
- WPP profit slumps
- Vietnam IT sector
- Celebrate Moon Festival at The Sherwood Taipei
- Miramar offers Great Package Deal
- Art Taipei features Southeast Asia art
- South African Cult Wines make entry into Taiwan mart
- Back to school collection at Juicy
- G.M.I. increases revenue by 34% in 2nd quarter 2009
- U.S. stocks post modest gains
- Taiwan share prices close down 1.32 percent
- U.S. consumer confidence lifts Asian markets
- Euro gains in Asia in tandem with rising stocks
- Asian oil prices hover at US$72 on demand concerns
- State parks offer lots of options in Florida's Destin
- Trouble flares at London derby
- Wozniacki credits boxing after quick win
- FIFA classes for World Cup bidding teams
- Williams sisters buy into Dolphins
- Charlton collapses
- Vick Eagles' debut
- Tests for Massa
- Bay homers, Ellsbury runs Red Sox to 6-3 victory
- Aussies refuse to blame Ponting for Ashes flop
- Manchester City completes signing of Lescott
- Muslim leader slams Mourinho
- Taiwan approves visit by Dalai Lama
- Taiwan swine flu epidemic to last 200 weeks: Health Minister
- Taiwan Legislature passes NT$120 billion reconstruction budget limit
- Taiwan Cabinet committee rejects DPP ECFA referendum plan
- Youth from Taiwan, China search for love on Kinmen
- Cash for Clunkers generates 700,000 new car sales
- Kennedy to be buried at Arlington with brothers
- China moves to cut use of executed inmates' organs
- Boeing may expand plant for 787 production
- Man faces charges in Puerto Rico mercury spill
- US ends Gulf War illness research contract
- Stocks waver after Dow's 6-day climb
- Tunisian president submits candidacy for new term
- AP Source: Kennedy burial at Arlington Cemetery
- Emotional Ricky Hatton meets Muhammad Ali
- Moderate Malaysia's image bruised over beer caning
- Airlines may have a bumpy ride in fall and winter
- Player hospitalized after choking on chewing gum
- Governor would OK law change for Kennedy successor
- 3 killed in shooting in Pakistan
- South Korean businesses troll Ohio for investments
- Jet passenger held in Puerto Rico mercury spill
- Lieutenant governor calls for Sanford to resign
- OAS head still sees hope for Honduran settlement
- Russia to seek help probing Arctic Sea mystery
- SKorean investment in US
- French agent kidnapped in Somalia escapes
- Austrian bank secrecy set to be loosened
- Mozambican police arrest 5 armed Madagascar men
- Anti-animal cruelty exec's dog dies in hot car
- Bear climbs ladder to escape US skating park
- Kennedy memoir ready for release
- 2 US troops killed in Afghanistan
- French agent in Somalia escapes dozing kidnappers
- Republic of Congo cargo plane crash kills 6
- Ellie Greenwich, co-writer 'Chapel of Love,' dies
- Nedved calls time on football career
- World leaders pay tribute to Kennedy
- Suicidal planet seems on death spiral into star
- 16 indicted in California in drug-smuggling probe
- Right group: Abduction protesters beaten by police
- Fabregas says shouldn't have played vs. Pompey
- Obama mourns Kennedy as great senator
- Analysis: Afghan summer brings reversals
- 'Ugly Betty' actor Eddie Cibrian files for divorce
- Sixth person pleads guilty to passport snooping
- Police: Brown's community service being determined
- London police 'steal' from unlocked cars
- 2 plead not guilty in US hate crime
- Obama grabs fried shrimp, clams with family
- T-Wolves say no resolution yet in Rubio case
- Italy gay rights groups blast Lippi's remarks
- Ellie Greenwich, 'Chapel of Love' co-writer, dies
- No break for IRL drivers after 2010 Indy 500
- Police: Iraqi forces recover stolen Picasso
- Russia rights group: Abduction protesters beaten
- US plant to cut storage of deadly chemical
- Assessing the family known as `American royalty'
- Latest crop of Kennedys still making a difference
- GDF Suez posts 6.3 percent net income drop in H1
- Israeli, Palestinian leaders likely to meet soon
- OAS chief still has hope for Honduran settlement
- Fall Out Boy singer Patrick Stump arrested
- Strike forces closure of Guyana sugar estate
- US man pleads guilty to cigarette trafficking
- Christopher Plummer tackles `Tempest' at Stratford
- Belgian teen extends Kuznetsova to 3 sets
- Strong auction fails to spur Treasurys higher
- Couple indicted in US starvation case
- Bear climbs ladder to escape Colorado skate park
- Sneijder signs with Inter Milan
- Senior Iranian cleric calls system a dictatorship
- Greens demand resignations over Greece fires
- Bill Richardson: Kennedy 'gladiator for the poor'
- Ellie Greenwich, `Chapel of Love' co-writer, dies
- Car matching Ryan's last ride is at sister's condo
- Army report: Gaps in training for recovery unit
- Court: Investigators wrong to seize MLB drug list
- London police 'steal' from unlocked cars
- Nadal not in peak condition heading to US Open
- Mexico's new drug use law worries US police
- In Cuba, Richardson says US travel ban should end
- 3,900 US stimulus checks went to prison inmates
- Portugal picks Liedson for World Cup qualifiers
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1800 GMT
- Agency that insures bank deposits may need help
- Correction: Argentina-Opus Dei Film story
- Toyota recalls 95,700 Toyota, Scion vehicles
- Uruguay names team for World Cup qualifiers
- US sen. says Gadhafi should be 'barred' from state
- Muslim woman told to remove scarf sues US judge
- Chris Brown to get group counseling in Virginia
- US Sugar, Everglades land deal to move forward
- Artist Romero Britto fined for drunk driving
- Dramatic drop in LA water, power consumption
- Bank of Italy: economy to grow in 2010, a little
- Apple's Snow Leopard no dramatic upgrade
- Jack Ingram sets record for radio interviews: 215
- Gold, other metals little changed, oil prices fall
- Couple indicted in Texas starvation case
- Police: Journalist stabs ex-mayor in bar dispute
- Stocks eke out small gains, Dow higher for 7th day
- FDIC eases rules for private buys of failed banks
- First Bancorp CEO forms business alliance
- Nadal not in peak condition heading to US Open
- Firefighters battle blaze in US forest
- Jury set in LA in Thai film festival bribery case
- Iraqi PM steps up pressure on Syria over militants
- Wind farms can appear sinister to the weatherman
- DNA shows infant was cut from US mother's womb
- Wednesday's Champions League Results
- Senior Iranian cleric calls system a dictatorship
- Analysis: Iraq's Shiite power base shifts
- English Football Results
- World leaders pay tribute to Kennedy
- Arsenal eases into Champions League with 3-1 win
- Arsenal eases into Champions League group stage
- CDC leery of estimates of swine flu's US toll
- Sale of big-ticket items soar, bolstering economy
- Peru: Drug-funded rebels kill 2 soldiers
- Dominick Dunne, author of crime stories dies
- Back to the ice for Canada's Elvis Stojko
- Death penalty sought in LA athlete slaying
- Parker Posey withdraws from off-B'way production
- Flamengo signs Chile midfielder Maldonado
- Dollar rises as markets anticipate annual slowdown
- Kennedy absence leaves US Senate void of dealmaker
- British bobbies hunt burqa-clad bandit
- Canada's Eldorado agrees to buy rest of Sino Gold
- Greece beats Lithuania to win Acropolis Tournament
- Woods pulls his weight as US tour playoffs begin
- To the moon, NASA? Not on this budget, experts say
- Indians top Royals 4-2
- Dominick Dunne, author of crime stories dies
- Morris, among 1st AP female photographers, dies
- British team breaks speed record for steam cars
- Brazil: TV host accused of targeting judge
- Wigan knocked out of League Cup with 4-1 loss
- Obama asks docs to promote health care overhaul
- Kidney transplant between 2 clergy abuse survivors
- J&J warns of allergic reactions with HIV drug
- Crime story author Dominick Dunne, 83, dies in NYC
- Costa Rica reissuing tickets for Mexico game
- US man convicted of killing 5 teens after Katrina
- NM gov. on Cuba mission, plans White House report
- Group that opposes gay marriage targeting Iowa
- GM returns to Cold War fear in talks to sell Opel
- Apple's Snow Leopard not a dramatic change
- US governor rebuffs deputy's call for him to quit
- Kerry: Family vigil for Kennedy 'very spiritual'
- Gunmen kill 13 in 24 hours in Mexican border city
- NJ approves new Tropicana ownership led by Icahn
- 2 USteens charged with beating, robbing immigrant
- Police looking for 3 suspects in Lohan burglary
- Hunter's early homer leads Angels past Tigers 4-2
- IOC says Vancouver is ready
- Slain model's missing car found in West Hollywood
- Mexico moves on at LLWS after 6-0 win over Japan
- Schwarzenegger: Lawmakers lack 'guts' on prisons
- Life sentence in rape, slaying of US couple
- Bid for crypt above Marilyn Monroe falls through
- Yosemite rockfall forces hotel evacuation
- LAPD looking for 3 suspects in Lohan burglary
- Ted Kennedy: Family senator, patriarch, dead at 77
- Hooded men slay 12 Indians in Colombia
- Yang feeling the celebrity status after US PGA win
- Trial near end in Las Vegas Strip bombing case
- Schwarzenegger mourns loss of `Uncle Teddy'
- Armstrong and Team RadioShack to debut Down Under
- Kennedy's cancer puts focus on quality of life
- Bolivia proposes vote on US-Colombia military deal
- Thursday, September 3
- Brazilians want investigation of Air France crash
- AP source: Obama to give eulogy at Kennedy Mass
- LendingTree: Google to compete on loan referrals
- Report: Faulty fire investigation led to execution
- Ferdinand: Spain can claim world's best league
- Singh to make 1st appearance Down Under since 1998
- Togo man admits smuggling girls to US hair salons
- NZ airline profit down as passengers, revenue slip
- Redskins' $100M man Haynesworth pursues greatness
- Romo gladly dousing his celebrity QB status
- DomRep leader urges CAFTA suspension for Honduras
- US trial in Thai film festival bribery case begins
- Mary Morris, early female photographer at AP, dies
- Valero closes Aruba refinery indefinitely
- Edinburgh offers history and haggis on the cheap
- Bangkok's surprising touch of India
- Visiting the Maginot Line: Relic of World War II
- Find Anne of Green Gables on Prince Edward Island
- Mexico nabs 6 in theft of border-fence steel
- Obama says 'thank you and goodbye' to Kennedy
- Brazil has world's highest swine flu death toll
- 5-year sentence for subcontractor in levee bribery
- A torch extinguished: Ted Kennedy dead at 77
- Driver Philippe out of hospital
- Taiwan's government OKs Dalai Lama to visit Taiwan
- McAlister, Smith out of Tri-Nations
- Venezuela: Mitsubishi must reopen assembly plant
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Early female AP photographer Morris Lawrence dies
- Taiwan's government approves visit from Dalai Lama
- US man who robbed banks on Thursdays gets 6 years
- Suspected vandal once campaigned for Dem candidate
- NHL's offer for Coyotes is $140 million
- NYC's 'skinniest' house has fat price tag: $2.7M
- Taiwan approves visit by Dalai Lama
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Toluca beats DC United 3-1
- ATP-WTA Pilot Pen Results
- Mexico calls to regulate toxic diet supplements
- Foreign exchange rates
- Kennedy to have Boston funeral, Arlington burial
- Arabe Unido draws 1-1 with Houston Dynamo
- Tropical Storm Danny strengthening
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Beijing ass'n will be informed of disaster recovery needs: SEF
- Taiwan's government approves visit by Dalai Lama
- Campos, Findley lead Real Salt Lake past Chivas
- Fiji seeks talks with Commonwealth on suspension
- Fluminense advances after draw with Flamengo
- Tribune bondholders seek to probe sale to Zell
- Ortiz has 2 homers, one wins it for Boston
- Central American bank freezes Honduras loans
- Goias, Atletico Mineiro draw 1-1
- No social services investigation for Nadya Sulman
- Dodgers go deep three times to halt Rockies' surge
- Mexico sees 2010 oil at 2.5 million barrels a day
- Malaysian party fires leader over sex scandal
- Poll: Japan's opposition set for landslide victory
- Philippine economy expands after 1Q contraction
- CD Marathon beats San Juan Jabloteh 3-1
- Cruz Azul crushes Columbus Crew 5-0
- No social services investigation for Nadya Suleman
- Oil falls to near $71 in Asia on faltering demand
- Asian stocks fall as China plans to curb capacity
- Clash kills 4 Pakistani soldiers, 9 militants
- Diplomacy, painful history for Netanyahu in Berlin
- Taichung woman joins clean-up team in Pingtung
- Mexican clubs Toluca, Cruz Azul stay undefeated
- Wallabies go local with 6 Perth-based players
- US urges Yemen to go after growing al-Qaida threat
- Sex scandal costs Malaysian party leader his job
- Memos: CIA pushed limits on sleep deprivation
- Malaysia bars Muslims from Black Eyed Peas concert
- Nude model arrested in pic shoot at The Met in NYC
- Davydenko, Verdasco into New Haven quarters
- Australia to create Aboriginal representative body
- SKorea wants regular reunions of divided families
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- British house prices rise again in August
- DP World profit drops 32 percent amid trade slump
- 'Mr. butterfly' chasing beauty as well as dream
- Foreign ministry to help facilitate Dalai Lama's visit
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scores
- Dodgers down Rockies, boost division lead
- New Mexico governor said to be clear of fed probe
- Kennedy to lie in repose in Boston for 2 days
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Credit Agricole Q2 net more than doubles
- EU urges parties to stop fighting in Yemen
- 3 Australian terror suspects denied bail
- Japan reports 2 more swine flu-linked deaths
- Diageo full year net profit up 7 pct
- Sri Lanka 372-5 vs, New Zealand
- Air New Zealand profit slumps 90 percent
- Iranians, Iraqis mourn death of Shiite leader
- SKorea seeks to curb missionary travel to Mideast
- AB InBev sells off Irish, Scottish units
- US chopper blasts clinic after Taliban checks in
- US Navy: Pirates fire on US helicopter
- Bayern looks to rebound against Wolfsburg
- Iranian women activists not fooled by president
- DP World profit drops 32 percent amid trade slump
- Japan shares fall as investors lock in gains
- German consumer outlook up for Sept, GfK says
- Reports: 4 Turkish troops die in punishment blast
- Kennedy remembered as champion of gay rights
- Shanghai residents protest train line construction
- Diageo full year net profit up 7 pct
- US, Afghans attack clinic after Taliban checks in
- Rugby winger Tuqiri reportedly bound for France
- Spain's GDP fall worse than previously estimated
- Inglis returns to club pending assault hearing
- Net campaign arrives cautiously in banned Japan
- China shares mixed amid recovery uncertainty
- Popular Vietnamese blogger fired by newspaper
- H1N1 outbreak likely to run for 200 weeks: health minister
- Internet campaigning arrives cautiously in Japan
- Myanmar police arrest 6 suspects after drug bust
- Consumer confidence remains pessimistic in Taiwan: survey
- German consumer outlook up for Sept, GfK says
- Iran ayatollah: Opposition not stooges for West
- Microsoft cutting price of high-end Xbox 360
- SKorean disaster film biggest hit in 3 years
- National Express receives takeover approach
- SKorea wants regular reunions for divided families
- Governments killing once-endangered cormorants
- Euro steady against dollar
- Iranians mourn Iraqi Shiite leader al-Hakim
- Beijing rewards patriotic moviegoers
- Sri Lanka bowled out for 416 vs. New Zealand
- Morocco's king convalescing with digestive virus
- GE wins $2.64bn Kuwait power plant deal
- UN expert: Australia breached Aborigines' rights
- Aer Lingus posts first-half loss
- August tied for deadliest month in Afghanistan
- Tropical Storm Danny strengthens in the Atlantic
- Group: Tanzanian flamingos face mining threat
- New Zealand 51-2 against Sri Lanka
- Taiwan approves Dalai Lama visit
- Auschwitz blueprints given to Israeli PM
- Bank of China's 1H profit down 2.5 pct
- 3 Muslim civilians killed in southern Thailand
- UEFA prepares new rules to curb club spending
- Labor council details regulations related to H1N1 illness
- Scottish football chief: ban Eduardo for diving
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- US Navy: Pirates fire on US helicopter
- Myanmar activist says China ignores junta's graft
- Iran ayatollah: Opposition not stooges for West
- Taiwan share prices drop on H1N1 flu concerns
- Vermaelen learning about England's 'hard game'
- Philippine Airlines to cut workers after big loss
- Real Madrid's big spending could come at a price
- Edward Kennedy remembered fondly in Ireland
- Madrid's galacticos begin Spanish league chase
- Iraqi police: Car bomb kills 1 near US base
- Brawn looks to ride Barrichello momentum at Spa
- US drone attack in northwest Pakistan kills 6
- Obraniak gets call up for Poland's WCup qualifiers
- European markets steady as Asia slips
- Young Afghan freed from Guantanamo to sue US gov't
- Taiwan's office in India set to issue visa for Dalai Lama
- Palestinians uproot Hebrew road signs in West Bank
- Russian anthem author Sergei Mikhalkov dies at 96
- Oil falls to near $71 on faltering demand
- German consumer outlook up for September, GfK says
- Bordeaux facing tough test at Marseille
- 17-year-old sails around the world
- Drone attack in northwestern Pakistan kills 6
- Stock futures little changed ahead of open
- UK financial watchdog supports bonus tax
- Syria reports first swine flu death
- Survivors, officials remember Lodz ghetto inmates
- Cambridge's tranquil River Cam turns turbulent
- Spain's GDP fall worse than previously estimated
- Russian anthem author dies at 96
- Police in Bosnia arrests 2 war crimes suspects
- Madonna booed in Bucharest for defending Gypsies
- Lehmann, Subotic escape without punishment
- ICC, Pakistan reach agreement on World Cup 2011
- Car bombs hit Iraqi troops ahead of Shiite funeral
- Palestinians: Israel navy fire kills 1 Palestinian
- India says export growth will continue to slow
- Iraqi authorities investigate alleged Picasso find
- Firefighting plane crashes in Greece, pilot dead
- UK financial watchdog supports bonus tax
- Arsenal confident of win at Man United
- English Football Fixtures
- 'Moon rock' in Dutch museum is just petrified wood
- AC Milan out to open 4-point lead with derby win
- Domenech calls up Henry in France squad
- Koreas discuss reuniting divided families
- Capri: Big stink about nothing
- Harley-Davidson to sell motorcycles in India
- Bayern Munich interested in Real's Arjen Robben
- Will Taiwan's defense outpost become casino hub?
- New Zealand 159-5 vs. Sri Lanka
- Koller and Rosicky back in the Czech squad
- Philippines to allow emergency transit of refugees
- UEFA threatens clubs in debt of Champs League ban
- San Diego-based investor opts out of Saab deal
- 'Moon rock' in Dutch museum is just petrified wood
- US to Malaysia: Stop human trafficking quickly
- Police question snooker players over match-fixing
- Zimbabwean doctors call off 3-week wage strike
- Barcelona agrees to sign Shakhtar's Chygrynskyy
- US GDP contracts 1 percent in 2Q
- New jobless claims and total benefit rolls drop
- New jobless claims and total benefit rolls drop
- Boeing sets schedule for 787 1st flight
- East Timor rights abusers unpunished, Amnesty says
- Dalai Lama to visit Siaolin, Linbian villages
- TD Bank profits fall in third quarter
- Harley-Davidson to sell motorcycles in India
- End military surveillance missions, China tells US
- Tourism industry suffers from Morakot aftermath
- Villarreal's Senna back in Spanish squad
- Stock futures rise modestly after economic data
- Bolt says he wants to try out long jump
- 17-year-old sails around the world
- GDP declines 1 percent in 2Q, better than expected
- Russia charges 8 in Arctic Sea case
- Europe stocks steady, US seen flat after GDP data
- China endorses resolution on climate change
- Moody's says Israel has weathered global meltdown
- Iraqi lawmaker calls on Iran to open key waterway
- UEFA threatens clubs in debt of Champs League ban
- South Africa's Dikgacoi moves to Fulham
- Oil falls to near $71 on recovery worry
- China opposes Taiwan decision to invite Dalai Lama
- Ex-Stanford exec to plead guilty in swindle case
- Ormsby holds share of Johnnie Walker lead
- NATO urges Greece, Turkey to resolve damaging rift
- Plane again flies into Washington no-fly zone
- Ireland vs. England Scores
- Moody's says Israel has weathered global meltdown
- Ireland vs. England Scoreboard
- Stocks waver after GDP, jobs data
- Boeing sets schedule for 787 1st flight
- Domenech calls up Henry in France squad
- Stocks drift lower after GDP, jobs data
- Russian anthem author Mikhalkov dies at 96
- Denzel Washington movie call takes job fair tone
- Gold-plated Roman horse head found in Germany
- German official: Magna still favored for bid Opel
- China opposes Taiwan decision to invite Dalai Lama
- Report: African bank lost money through Madoff
- Barcelona looks to keep winning habit in Super Cup
- Accused Texas financier Stanford hospitalized
- Birmingham denies that Yeung lent cash for players
- Strong data can't lift markets
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi to file appeal on case next week
- Bolt says he wants to try long jump
- Law & Order fan in US helps nab robbery suspect
- Portsmouth signs striker Smith from Watford
- Woods commits to play Deutsche Bank
- AP Sportlight
- EU protests executions in Thailand
- Facebook agrees with Canada on privacy controls
- Platini praises English anti-hooligan efforts
- Denmark trims key lending rate to 1.35 percent
- Pakistan suicide bomber hits checkpoint; 18 dead
- Rowing World Championship Results
- Stocks tumble after GDP, jobs data
- NATO head in Turkey for 2-day visit
- Post-disaster reconstruction bill clears Legislature
- Iraqi Shiite leader mourned at home and in Iran
- Cabinet screening committee rejects DPP initiated ECFA referendum
- Aston Villa agrees to sign Man City captain Dunne
- Amnesty Int'l criticizes Brazil slum eviction
- Israel picks team for World Cup qualifiers
- Libya paves way for release of 2 Swiss businessmen
- Frings left out again from Germany squad
- Georgan defense chief replaced
- Bomber hits key Pakistani border crossing; 18 dead
- Beyonce to perform at MTV Video Awards
- 1 German, 2 Italian mountaineers die in Swiss Alps
- Free NYC concert to mark 1st 9/11 Day of Service
- Iranian exile group on hunger strike in Berlin
- Government debts will not exceed legal cap: official
- Madonna booed in Bucharest for defending Gypsies
- UEFA to review footage of Eduardo's penalty
- Saint-Etienne signs striker Gonzalo Bergessio
- Amnesty, EU protest resumed executions in Thailand
- Isinbayeva learns humility after disappointment
- Accused financier Stanford hospitalized
- Drysdale eases into single sculls final at worlds
- Iraqi lawmaker calls on Iran to open key waterway
- Koreas work toward deal to restart family reunions
- Turkish train accident kills 1; several injured
- Drought, debt lead to Indian farmers' suicides
- Cops: Man dressed as nurse kills PR patient
- Kennedy portrait by Warhol installed at DC museum
- Fees sought in club's bankruptcy top $10 million
- Doubts cast on authenticity of Picasso in Iraq
- Facebook agrees with Canada on privacy controls
- Poland's economy stays afloat amid crisis
- Mourners begin arriving for Kennedy memorial Mass
- Brawn looks to ride Barrichello momentum at Spa
- Bank insurance fund down 20 percent in 2Q
- President Ma approves Dalai Lama visit
- Swine flu to stay for 200 weeks, says health minister
- Legislature passes NT$120b rebuilding budget
- Cabinet rejects opposition's ECFA referendum plans
- CCI drops in Taiwan: survey
- Land Bank stake
- Art Taipei showcases amazing world of art
- Splendor Taichung staff awarded 'Golden Key' prize
- British woman saves Bangkok's street dogs
- Delhi slum women hail a taxi to equality
- U.S. unemployment rate at 16 percent,says Fed official
- Japan's Mitsukoshi to ax 1,000 jobs: report
- Philippines economy grows 1 percent in first half
- Nissan, Chrysler scrap vehicle supply deal
- Taiwan share prices close down 0.42 percent
- U.S. stocks extend gains after strong data
- Asian stocks fall as China plans to curb capacity
- Japanese yen rises in Asia as stocks drop
- Oil down in Asian trade
- Dalai Lama's Taiwan visit is most 'suitable'
- Ted Kennedy: flawed but effective champion of liberalism
- Family gathers for Kennedy's final journey
- Leader in Malaysian ruling coalition sacked over sex tape
- Seoul mulls restricting missionaries in Islamic countries
- Brazil tops global swine flu toll
- Storm Danny
- South Korea presses the North for more reunions
- Ciudad Juarez deadliest city in the world: watchdog
- Australia to create Aboriginal representative body
- Low Afghan vote turnout raises questions of legitimacy
- Davydenko, Verdasco in New Haven quarters
- Arsenal into Champions League group stage
- Armstrong returns for Aussie tour
- Dodgers down Rockies, boost division lead
- Taipei City FC to face Deaflympic champions
- What's on
- HOT SPOTS
- Art Taipei 2009 2009 台北國際藝術博覽會
- National Museum of History 國立歷史博物館
- Taipei Arts Festival 台北藝術節
- Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei 台北當代藝術館
- Tips for packing delicious school lunchboxes
- An easy, elegant picnic meal for all the family to enjoy
- Preserve pretty flowers long after the garden has faded
- How Stuff Works: Social networking
- The rules in time-travel movies remain flexible
- Indie rock band 'elbows' its way to top of UK music scene
- For the Record
- 'Basterds' has its glorious moments
- Fall film preview: Doom, gloom and lots of comedy, too
- NOW SHOWING
- GOLDEN KEY, THE HONOR OF THE SPLENDOR HOTEL!
- Dalai Lama wants to console flood-affected victims
- 2010 COMPUTEX TAIPEI-As COMPUTEX TAIPEI turns 30,WSN presents the gift of smart life
- UN: swine flu in Chile turkeys may spread, adapt
- US funding new West Bank road signs
- Mourners gather in Mass. for Kennedy memorial
- Japan opposition leader aims for rise to top job
- ACLU supports UK computer hacker fighting US trial
- World stocks sag despite data
- Turkish train accident kills 4; injures 17
- Plunge in natural gas prices; new 7-year low
- Strict limits for Muslim worshippers in Jerusalem
- Austria's Volksbank to cut 900 jobs
- French wine exports fall 25 percent amid crisis
- Boxer Gatti's widow sues Brazilian state
- Toyota plans to end production at GM joint venture
- German police arrest suspected far-right bombmaker
- China denounces Taiwan visit by Dalai Lama
- Federer, Nadal on opposite sides of Open draw
- Swine flu sends more blacks, Hispanics to hospital
- Netanyahu in Berlin: Iran, settlements, Auschwitz
- Boeing sets new test flight date for delayed 787
- NASA targeting late Friday for shuttle launch try
- Stocks fall after GDP, jobs data; Dow halts rally
- Bayern Munich close to signing Real's Arjen Robben
- Veterans recall life in Churchill's wartime bunker
- Guyana coast guard officers charged in slaying
- No real rally, it's Rodriguez movie shot in Austin
- Iraqi lawmaker calls on Iran to open key tributary
- Georgia president replaces defense chief
- France to launch flu vaccine campaign in October
- Champions League Draw List
- Economy's small drop in 2Q hints recession ending
- Cops believe 1991 kidnap victim found alive
- Barcelona to face Inter Milan in Champions League
- Toyota plans to end production at US joint venture
- Train accident in Turkey kills 4; injures 17
- Antitrust watchdog probes Google Italy
- IOC awards Brazilian broadcast rights for $210m
- US robber pleads not guilty in prison attack
- Lawmaker apologizes for `great white hope' comment
- 17-year-old British youth sails around the world
- HK actress in sex photos scandal makes stage debut
- Video of slain US couple shows final struggle
- Brazil to auction bullet train construction rights
- Elders: Evicted Palestinians should return home
- Poland marks 65th Lodz ghetto anniversary
- Huth moves from Middlesbrough to Stoke
- Barcelona to face Inter Milan in Champions League
- Elders: Evicted Palestinians should return home
- US study: 3 genes combine for 7 coat types in dogs
- Warnock leaves Blackburn for Aston Villa
- Mexican debtors group founder attacked, son killed
- Bernanke personal bank account struck by ID theft
- US school settles over student's alleged branding
- Bomber hits key Pakistani border crossing; 19 dead
- US-Colombia bases deal could fuel arms purchases
- IOC awards Brazilian broadcast rights for $210m
- Rights groups urge end to local immigration checks
- EU embassies visit wife of jailed Cuban dissident
- 'Videocracy' ads can't air on Italy state TV
- Man dies after being Tasered at US subway station
- L'Oreal net H1 net profit drops 14 percent
- England beats Ireland by 3 runs in one-day match
- Guinea police use tear gas on anti-coup protesters
- NATO leader attends Ramadan dinner
- July, August deadliest months of Afghan war for US
- Kennedy being taken to Boston to lie in repose
- Owais Shah takes 3-16 in England win over Ireland
- Paul Lawrie leading Johnnie Walker in the rain
- Analysis: NKorea's talk offer is dilemma for Obama
- Police: Man in hospital garb kills PR patient
- Awash in natural gas, prices hit new 7-year lows
- Pregnant women, new parents urged to get vaccine
- U.S. Open Draw
- Judge approves Michael Vick's $20M bankruptcy plan
- History of the Boeing 787
- Zuma arrives to try to end feuding in Zimbabwe
- London protesters in boas oppose "Climate Casino"
- Fewer Cubans make crossing to US; economy cited
- Ethnic group in Myanmar said to break cease-fire
- Train accident in Turkey kills 5, injures 16
- Messi voted best player of 2009 Champions League
- Contractor accused of threats to kill witnesses
- All systems go for rocket test firing in Utah
- Blackhawks' Kane guilty of disorderly conduct
- 4 years after Katrina, victims like Obama efforts
- Brazil to invest oil revenue in science
- US sheriff gets 5 years for helping drug cartel
- Zambia prosecutors end pursuit of former president
- Man charged in record ID theft case in plea talks
- H1N1 vaccine urged for pregnant women, new parents
- Dozen Euro-based stars called by Colombia
- 9/11 aims to become single largest day of service
- NATO leader, in Turkey, declares respect for Islam
- US considers tougher punishment for Honduras coup
- Problem cancels moon rocket test firing in US
- Mexican debtors group founder attacked, son hurt
- Thursday's Europa League Results
- Zambia prosecutors end pursuit of former president
- Querrey upsets Davydenko at Pilot Pen
- FCC to open broad inquiries into wireless market
- Linney set for offbeat comedy pilot about cancer
- Toyota plans to end production at Calif. plant
- David Suazo back on Honduras team
- Job fair at US racetrack fuels speedy networking
- Media report: Fluminense signs Urrutia
- Stocks reverse early losses, edge higher at close
- NTSB: Controller did not warn plane in river crash
- Dell profit down 23 pct but just beats estimate
- Kennedy arrives in Boston, to lie in repose
- Researchers: Pacific trash may be killing animals
- Arbiter rules for Jeremy Piven in contract dispute
- Police: Sex offender, wife arrested in 1991 kidnap
- US will pay for lawyer in Italian kidnapping trial
- Banks trim borrowing from emergency Fed program
- Firefighters battle California wilderness blazes
- Dell profit down 23 pct but surpasses estimate
- 2nd man killed in office probing reporter's death
- Problem cancels moon rocket test firing in Utah
- Investors trading 3 stocks that may be doomed
- Tevez scores first Man City goal in League Cup
- Napolitano: Politics didn't push stimulus projects
- Tropical Storm Danny weakens a bit in the Atlantic
- In southern Afghan city, fears of Taliban takeover
- Fluminense signs Urrutia
- US probers say controller failed to warn of danger
- UAW bristles as Ford seeks further concessions
- Tourists at US park rerouted due to marijuana
- Mourners salute Kennedy: 'He was such a good man'
- New Jersey fugitive arrested in Puerto Rico
- Dollar falls on European, US economic reports
- Venezuela destroys 4 cocaine labs
- IMF approves release of $279 million for Latvia
- Texas sheriff gets 5 years for helping drug cartel
- Plea deal reveals new details about swindle case
- Nuggets re-sign backup center Johan Petro
- Hornets bring back Sean Marks
- AIG shares surge on word of talks with Greenberg
- Banks trim borrowing from emergency Fed program
- US military monitors reporters' work in Afghan war
- Newspaper slump deepens as 2Q ad sales fall 29 pct
- Warrant: Police took guns from Mayweather's home
- What vacation? Obama still in news spotlight
- Jackson dermatologist won't file in guardianship
- Boeing Classic enters fifth year in Seattle
- Grenade-shaped cologne raises stink in Brazil
- Williams sisters can't meet in US Open final
- Metals, grains end mixed as GDP tops expectations
- Charges sought against Liberian girl's parents
- Auto parts suppliers ask Obama for more help
- Stock market reverses early losses, plods higher
- `Inglourious Basterds' 1 of many tricky titles
- Officials: US man admits sex with slain woman
- Treasurys edge lower despite good 7-year auction
- Gutierrez out of Argentina WCup qualifiers
- Man indicted in Arizona on human smuggling charges
- Uruguay: Remains not disappeared dissident's
- Toyota to end production at California plant
- Thousands wait in line at Kennedy public viewing
- Police to detail findings in model slaying probe
- US seen easing Israeli settlement demands
- Garcia changes venue and stays the course
- US man who bit off cop's finger gets 15 years
- 2 original Buena Vista members to tour Brazil
- Republican politician jokes about 'Obama Tags'
- Lawmaker: `Great white hope' quote not about Obama
- Econ minister: Argentina not asking IMF for loans
- New details emerge about ordeal of kidnapped girl
- Newspaper slump deepens as 2Q ad sales fall 29 pct
- Mourners file by Sen. Kennedy's casket
- Ex-CIA spy's son pleads guilty to conspiracy
- Chrysler to accept more product liability claims
- Bradley picks roster for next 2 US qualifiers
- Warrant: Jackson family told cops about drugs
- Police: Sex offender kept victim, kids in shed
- Bernanke personal bank account struck by ID theft
- Telecom Italia must divest of Telecom Argentina
- 11 Solheim Cup teammates return to work
- US probers say controller failed to warn of danger
- Coast Guard proposes ballast water rules
- Taiwan to face Mexico in LLWS international final
- Uruguay lawmakers OK gay adoption
- Police to detail findings in model slaying probe
- Gov't tightens oversight of laptop border searches
- Tourists at US park rerouted due to pot garden
- Garcia changes venue and stays the course
- Venezuelan agents raid ex-president's home
- US-Colombia deal a pretext for military spending
- Japan's unemployment rate hits record high in July
- Republican jokes about license for hunting Obama
- Bayreuth Wagner revival shines
- NM governor's future brighter as fed probe ends
- Video of slain Florida couple shows final struggle
- Mexico sets refill plan for shrinking acquifers
- Jackson dermatologist won't file in guardianship
- Police kill knife-wielding man in downtown Chicago
- Friday, September 4
- Sen. Kennedy's body begins final poignant tour
- Whitney Gallery of Western Art grows into its own
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Music Man Murray prepares to spin last record
- London 2012 organizers appoint head of Paralympics
- Quentin Tarantino picks favorite WWII movies
- Toyota moving NUMMI production to other plants
- Plus-size model Crystal Renn fits in her own skin
- Mass. court OKs $102M wrongful-conviction award
- Padilla pitches Dodgers past Rockies in LA debut
- Goldthwait brands Williams `World's Greatest Dad'
- Kinsler homers twice, Texas relievers stop Yanks
- Hasidic star Matisyahu mixes it up on new album
- The fall forecast: Dan Brown and cautious optimism
- Nazi death camp blueprints given to Israel
- Potter helped turn ceramics into fine art
- Shirtless man hijacks, crashes Atlanta school bus
- Hockey's Jacques Demers joins Canada's Senate
- Mexico to get $4 billion in IMF SDRs
- America's Cup Mideast host seeks to calm jitters
- Driver in deadly Texas bus crash had used cocaine
- Researchers: Pacific trash threatens marine life
- US politician pays police $300 for proposal stunt
- Mickelson rallies for 70 in The Barclays
- Toyota moving NUMMI production to other plants
- US OPEN '09: Capsules on men to watch at US Open
- US OPEN '09: Capsules on women to watch at US Open
- Caribbean news briefs
- US OPEN '09: A glance at the US Open
- Koreas close to agreement on family reunions
- Pacific Ocean garbage patch worries researchers
- US-Colombia deal could fuel arms purchases
- Q&A: LeToya ready for round 2 as solo star
- Caillat has a 'Breakthrough' with sophomore CD
- The big tease: Burlesque grows in popularity
- Peace, love, not much else in `Taking Woodstock'
- Review: `World's Greatest Dad' a fearless comedy
- `Big Fan' a vivid portrait of sports geekdom
- Charges dismissed against former Brazil minister
- Celebrity birthdays for Aug. 30-Sept. 5
- The top ten music in the United States
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Woman kidnapped as child resurfaces 18 years later
- Japan's unemployment rate hits record high in July
- Suidice bomber lightly injures senior Saudi prince
- Sen. Kennedy's body takes final poignant tour
- Suicide bomber lightly injures senior Saudi prince
- U.S Open Qualifying Results
- Police: Blood, evidence of struggle in model's car
- SKorea to take students' temperatures everyday
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Pirates surprise Phillies again 3-2
- Suicide bomber lightly injures senior Saudi prince
- 6.8-magnitude quake strikes eastern Indonesia
- Comunicaciones beat W Connection 2-1
- Taiwan reaches final in 2009 Little League World Series
- Tropical Storm watch for US coast for Danny
- Foreign exchange rates
- Kuznetsova, Davydenko upset at Pilot Pen
- Nicaragua in health emergency on swine flu upswing
- Official: Swine flu seems near peak in Australia
- Pilot Pen Tennis Results
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Powerful undersea quake strikes eastern Indonesia
- Toyota closing California plant it ran with GM
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Horse flies through windshield, injuring driver
- Taiwan, Calif. complete Little League WS final 4
- Malaysia airline boss made minister for efficiency
- Honduras' interim government offers crisis plan
- SKorea to take students' temperatures every day
- River Plate, Emelec advance in Copa Sudamericana
- Pumas beat Real Espana 5-1
- Vick returns for Eagles in NFL preseason
- US denies troops involved in combat in Philippines
- Pumas take lead in Group D with 2 wins
- Baosteel takes stake in Australian coal, ore miner
- Chile, Bolivia discuss access to Pacific
- Poland's economy stays afloat amid crisis
- Asia stocks mostly higher, but China markets weigh
- A torch extinguished: Ted Kennedy dead at 77
- Analysis: Vote snarls US job instead of easing it
- Pondexter leads Mercury over Los Angeles
- US: Controller didn't warn plane in midair crash
- Oil prices rise slightly in Asia
- Australian govt defends restrictions on Aborigines
- China revises auto parts tariffs to meet WTO rules
- US warned Scotland bomber could get hero's welcome
- Homes evacuated in California towns near fires
- American League
- National League
- 2 Koreas agree on reunions of separated families
- Thai wife of murdered Canadian gets life in prison
- Kennedy embodied bygone era of bipartisan dealing
- Candidates make appeals ahead of Japan elections
- Suicide bombing in Chechnya kills 2, wounds 6
- Thai woman gets prison term for insulting monarchy
- 500 homes urged to flee LA suburb near fire
- Japan auto production sinks in July
- Nixon dug deep for dirt on Ted Kennedy
- Evidence mounts recession's grip on economy easing
- Rangers clinch series win over Yankees
- US-Colombia deal overshadows South American summit
- 2 Koreas agree on reunions of separated families
- Carrefour books first-half loss
- Japan's jobless rate hits record ahead of election
- Giteau looks for better kicking against Springboks
- Dodgers edge Rockies to open 4-game lead
- China sheltering refugees from Myanmar fighting
- Tropical Storm Danny headed toward US East Coast
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scores
- NZ marathoner admits using EPO, banned for 2 years
- California fires prompt evacuation of 500 homes
- Body of Shiite leader arrives in Baghdad
- 3 Palestinians killed in smuggling tunnel collapse
- Carrefour books first-half loss of $82.75 million
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Suicide bombing in Chechnya kills 2, wounds 6
- Chiang Kai-shek's diaries to be published in Taiwan in 2010
- 2 American soldiers killed in Baghdad bombing
- 2,000 evacuated from California seaside homes
- De facto US ambassador to Taiwan assumes duties
- New Zealand bowled out for 234 vs. Sri Lanka
- Lebanon gives Israeli who crossed border to UN
- Japanese auto production sinks in July
- Obama to deliver eulogy at Ted Kennedy's funeral
- Mourning masses turn out in US to honor Kennedy
- More than 2,000 ordered to flee Calif. wildfires
- Dangerous citrus pest found in California
- Mourning masses turn out to honor Sen. Kennedy
- Coach's trial raises questions about heat deaths
- California fires force evacuation of 2,000
- Body of revered Shiite leader arrives in Baghdad
- Pakistani court to lift curbs on nuclear scientist
- Euro falls to $1.4337 in European morning trading
- Kidnapped woman hidden in CA backyard for 18 years
- Germany arrests suspect linked to US targets plot
- Oil prices hover near $73 in Asia
- Report: SKorea seeks joint fan squad with NKorea
- Heavy security in Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers
- Afghan lawmaker decries US firing on clinic
- Pakistani court to lift curbs on nuclear scientist
- Japan shares rise but cautious ahead of elections
- Kennedy's Catholicism source of comfort, conflict
- Australia mulls changes after 2 Afghan police shot
- Share prices surge on local bourse
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Comoros says Yemenia black box recovery under way
- Iranian president: Prosecute opposition leaders
- Who needs a smoking gun? Here's the hot pants tape
- Pakistani court: Lift curbs on nuclear scientist
- China's Unicom to sell Apple's iPhones
- Dutch court takes custody of 13-year-old sailor
- New U.S. envoy vows to boost bilateral ties
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Poland's economy grows 1.1 percent in 2Q of 2009
- Britain's population tops 61 million
- State govs saying 'No thanks' to mystery laptops
- Lukoil's Q2 net profit down 44 percent
- State care ordered for 13-year-old Dutch sailor
- Poles remember first bombs of WWII
- Hermes profit down 7 percent in 1st half
- European business, consumer confidence up again
- China's Unicom to sell Apple's iPhones
- Iranian president: Prosecute opposition leaders
- European business, consumer confidence up again
- Siemens to invest $15 million in Arava Power
- German GDP to rise 0.8 pct in Q3, DIW group says
- More than 1,500 ordered to flee Calif. wildfires
- Sri Lanka 90-2 vs. Sri Lanka
- TV show contestant delayed flight after wife died
- West Ham signs Livorno striker Alessandro Diamanti
- Israeli sent home after illegal entry to Lebanon
- Jury to get case in Fla. gang rape trial
- Dalai Lama visit spurs controversy in Taiwan
- Trulli fastest in wet Belgian GP practice
- California fires force evacuation of 1,500
- Millions in Nepal facing hunger as climate changes
- UK economy shrinks less than expected
- Heavy security in Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers
- Comoros: Yemenia flight data recorder is found
- 2 Koreas agree on reunions for separated families
- Al-Qaida No. 2 says Pakistani offensive will fail
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- PetroChina says 1H profit down 7.2 percent
- Ask AP: Lawmaker health benefits, Hawaii monarchy
- China shares drop on worries liquidity might fall
- Vinokourov an unknown quantity in Spanish Vuelta
- Saudi king visits prince injured in suicide attack
- Dutch put 13-year-old sailor under state care
- Berlusconi takes part in service to absolve sins
- Defiant Alonso vows to win 3rd F1 title
- Vietnam jails 2 brothers in deadly ferry accident
- Hargreaves nears end of knee treatment in US
- World stocks rise on hopes for consumer recovery
- Zuma meets Zimbabwe leaders to end feuding
- US China envoy makes pitch for Chicago Olympics
- Britain names Gen. David Richards new army chief
- Comoros: Yemenia flight data recorder is found
- DPP denies political plot involved in inviting Dalai Lama to Taiwan
- 10,000 refugees flee fighting in Myanmar for China
- For Basque patriots, soccer team is a unique icon
- Gypsy trio criticizes booing of Madonna
- HASH(0x8fe4a14)
- HASH(0x8e9d2d0)
- HASH(0x9084dc4)
- HASH(0x903ec94)
- HASH(0x8f25ee8)
- HASH(0x8f8bb80)
- Oil prices edge above $73 as stocks recover
- Sri Lanka 90-2 in 2nd innings vs. NZ
- Jamie Foxx brings music, laughs to New Orleans
- Poland's economy grows 1.1 percent in Q2
- Eduardo charged by UEFA for 'deceiving referee'
- Bayern coach says Robben's creativity an asset
- South Korean midfielder Ki to transfer to Celtic
- West Nile virus mosquito found in Switzerland
- China urges Myanmar to end conflict in border area
- Tottenham's Bentley banned for drunk driving
- AIG closes bid for Nan Shan Life, declining
- German GDP to rise 0.8 pct in Q3, DIW group says
- Arsenal set for stern test of promising start
- UN chief urges world to `seize day' on climate
- North Korea says it will free 4 SKorean fishermen
- Madagascar talks fail to decide on interim leaders
- Stock futures point to moderately higher open
- NATO chief: mission to last 'as long as it takes'
- Pongsaklek retains WBC interim fly title
- UK house prices in biggest rise in 5 years
- Eduardo charged by UEFA for 'deceiving referee'
- iPhones coming to China after Apple, Unicom deal
- PCB expects $18m from ICC deal
- Thai PM readies 5,500 troops for weekend rally
- Sneijder leaves Real Madrid for Inter
- Iraqi PM: Death of Shiite leader leaves 'void'
- Dutch delay 13-year-old sailor's worldwide trip
- Web site created to ensure transparency of disaster relief donations
- Sri Lanka builds big lead over NZ in 2nd test
- China urges Myanmar to end conflict in border area
- Britain's population tops 61 million for 1st time
- Saudi prince vows to fight terrorism after attack
- Pakistan arrests 12 suspected foreign militants
- Britain names Gen. David Richards new army chief
- Public paying respects to Kennedy for 2nd day
- North Korea says it will free 4 SKorean fishermen
- France questions Apple about imploding iPhones
- Arjen Robben signs for Bayern Munich
- Everton signs Distin to replace Joleon Lescott
- Europa League Draw List
- South African villagers praise world champion
- Public gets 2nd chance to pay respects to Kennedy
- UEFA Cup winners Shakhtar face Europa League test
- Iceland to repay Brits, Dutch over failed bank
- Tiffany 2Q profit falls, tops view, boosts outlook
- German authorities arrest former leftist terrorist
- Vatican: Berlusconi cancels L'Aquila visit
- UK economy shrinks less than expected
- Radar system at PR airport fails; flights delayed
- Siemens to invest $15 million in Arava Power
- Spain's Zapatero says worst of recession over
- Afghan president clashes with US envoy
- Castres rugby team hit with swine flu
- Spurs link up with Internacional to help players
- NATO chief: mission to last 'as long as it takes'
- Consumer spending edges up in July, incomes flat
- Gypsy trio criticizes crowd for booing Madonna
- US general: In a year, only 50,000 troops in Iraq
- At least 8 minor earthquakes shake Oklahoma
- US-Colombia deal worries South American leaders
- UEFA Cup winners Shakhtar face Europa League test
- West Nile virus mosquito found in Switzerland
- Program to nurture indigenous students to kick off in Pingtung
- Opposition parties will try to reverse decision on referendum
- AP Sportlight
- UK's Brown urges support for education in Pakistan
- Spurs link up with Internacional to help players
- Intesa Sanpaolo bank Q2 profit down 62 percent
- Elder Bush will not attend Kennedy funeral
- US service member killed in Afghanistan
- Intel raises 3Q sales outlook
- UEFA Cup winner Shakhtar face Europa League test
- India sentences Muslim militant to life in prison
- Germany: GM decision on Opel probably weeks away
- Less than 10% aware of swine flu transmission modes: survey
- Wenger: UK tax hike threatens Premier League
- Slovakia's environment minister accepts dismissal
- Intel raises revenue forecast for current quarter
- 4 killed, suspect held in Atlanta-area shootings
- Iceland to repay Brits, Dutch over failed bank
- South African villagers praise world champion
- Jamie Foxx brings music, laughs to New Orleans
- Stocks open higher after Intel boosts forecast
- Shevchenko set to leave Chelsea by Sept. 1
- IOC offers to help cover Vancouver budget deficit
- China Shenhua says 1H profit up 14 pct
- Rowing World Championship Results
- German authorities arrest former leftist terrorist
- Canada names new envoy to Washington
- Football gets winter meeting for transfer deals
- IOC offers to help cover Vancouver budget deficit
- Comoros: Yemenia flight data recorder found
- Stocks mostly higher after Intel boosts forecast
- Hamilton tops Belgian GP practice
- Zapatero says worst of Spain's recession over
- Zuma meets Zimbabwe leaders to end feuding
- Dutch royals win privacy case against AP
- President is not expected to meet Dalai Lama
- Kidnapped woman hidden in US backyard for 18 years
- National Express rejects takeover approach
- Intel raises sales forecast; shares jump 5 percent
- Moldova's Parliament elects new speaker
- Stocks mixed after Intel boosts forecast
- More than 1,500 ordered to flee wildfires
- Lawrie maintains Johnnie Walker lead
- Shevchenko set to leave Chelsea by Sept. 1
- Charges against Japanese artist dropped in US
- Russia offered aid to modernize infrastructure
- France eyes end of cash-for-clunkers scheme
- UN chief urges world to back climate deal
- Insurance companies have paid NT$121.88 million for typhoon victims
- Brown calls Sen. Kennedy 'great internationalist'
- Notre Dame buildings evacuated because of smoke
- World stocks rise on hope for consumer recovery
- Kenyon backs Ancelotti to deliver European glory
- Grant to defend lightweight single sculls title
- August deadliest month for US in Afghanistan
- US general: Impact of Iraq violence still unclear
- EU clears Lufthansa's Austrian Airlines takeover
- Panamanian fuel tanker sinks near Suez Canal
- Stepdad: Girl held 18 years enjoys 'happy' reunion
- Football tarnished by cold-shoulder to gays
- Egypt: Israeli freeze must include east Jerusalem
- Madagascar talks fail to decide on interim leaders
- Malaysia Muslims protest proposed Hindu temple
- Berlusconi nixes religious observance for sins
- Australia debates whether Aboriginal policy racist
- WHO says swine flu down in Southern Hemisphere
- East Coast residents eye Tropical Storm Danny
- Hamas leader to attend father's funeral in Jordan
- French tennis federation fires Dominguez
- Hundreds file past Sen. Kennedy's casket in Boston
- Spending must bring Madrid titles, says Butragueno
- Police nab Internet "fraud king" in France
- European clubs get 2012 deadline to curb spending
- Dutch royals win privacy case against AP
- Lee enjoying Johnnie Walker at Gleneagles
- Ancient burial site discovered in northern Greece
- Prosecutor: Richardson not charged, not exonerated
- US mayor in court to try to keep Gadhafi out
- NY to track its building inspectors with GPS
- UN 'alarmed' at immigrant detentions in Greece
- NKorea to free SKorean fishermen as tensions ease
- India hopes for global warming accords
- Hacker in credit card data theft accepts plea
- Brazil builds border base against contraband
- Dalai Lama visit spurs controversy in Taiwan
- Kidnapped girl found, hidden in yard for 18 years
- Taiwan's team edges closer to Little League World Series title
- New U.S. envoy vows to boost bilateral ties
- China not likely to punish Taiwan over Dalai visit: experts
- President's office denies site hacked
- Chiang's diaries
- AIG may get under US$2b in Taiwan unit sale
- Government debts won't exceed legal cap, says official
- Prosecute opposition leaders, demands Iranian president
- Japan's election candidates address voters
- Revered Shiite leader's body arrives in Baghdad
- Yemenia flight data recorder found: Comoros
- Thai woman gets prison term for insulting monarchy
- California fires force evacuation of 1,500
- Dutch court blocks girl's solo global sailing bid
- North, South Korea agree on reunions for separated families
- Millions in Nepal facing hunger as climate changes: aid agency
- Strong quake hits northwest China
- UK population
- North Korea's talk offer is dilemma for Obama
- Schoolgirls, comic books are hollow economics
- U.S. may see 90,000 flu deaths, but where did figure come from?
- Afghan vote snarls, not eases U.S. job
- Cautious France downplays role in Gabon elections
- Dan Brown and cautious optimism in publishing
- Plus-size model Crystal Renn fits in her own skin
- The Beatles invasion reborn in videogame
- Boy, 7, passes high school exam in Britain: reports
- Pacific trash threatens marine life: researchers
- Tick saliva could hold cancer cure: scientists
- Madonna booed in Bucharest concert for defending Gypsies
- Jackson dermatologist won't file in guardianship
- Iraq's 'Shakira' shakes conservative Kurdistan
- Toyota says to end production at California
- Baosteel takes stake in Australian coal, ore miner
- First Chinese airline goes bankrupt: state media
- Boeing delays delivery of first 787 Dreamliner
- AIG shares surge on word of talks with Greenberg
- Japan's unemployment rate hits record high
- L'Oreal sees first-half profits slide
- Air China
- Chrysler vs Daimler
- Taipei share prices close up 1.78 percent
- U.S. stocks recover; Dow posts 8th day of gains
- Asia stocks mostly higher, but China markets heavy
- Japanese yen hit by gloomy economic data
- Oil prices rise above US$72 in Asian trade
- Villa in Rapid exit; Everton, Fulham progress
- Kaka: Brazilian brains of new Real Madrid
- Barcelona to clash with Inter, United to tackle Wolfsburg
- Arsenal stars ready to dazzle Manchester United
- Kuznetsova, Davydenko upset at Pilot Pen
- Lawrie leads the way at Gleneagles
- Vick returns for Eagles in NFL preseason
- Federer, Nadal final possible
- Tevez scores
- Asian Tour
- Nakamura a hit
- Rangers clinch series win over Yankees
- Court ruling sends 2003 doping list back to union
- Garcia, Goydos, Marino share Barclays lead
- Absences leave Tour of Spain unpredictable
- Taipei hopes to impress with 2010 Taipei International Flora Expo
- Stoke signs Tuncay Sanli from Middlesbrough
- World stocks mostly up on consumer recovery hopes
- Opposition looks to reshape Japanese economy
- Not a baa-d price: Record fee for Scottish ram
- Weak dollar is pushing energy prices higher
- Loovens earns first Netherlands callup
- Stocks mostly fall; Intel news boosts tech shares
- Qatar holds 7 percent of Volkswagen voting shares
- UN 'alarmed' at immigrant detention site in Greece
- European clubs get 2012 deadline to curb spending
- GM sees US auto sales growing by 2 million in '10
- Casket of rights case icon to go to Smithsonian
- Ford exec sees US auto sales rising in Aug
- US psych aide admits giving patient nails to eat
- Blackburn's Grella robbed at knifepoint in home
- UN: Questions about military aspects on Iran nukes
- Australia beats Scotland by 189 runs in ODI
- Scotland vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Poll: Scots believe Lockerbie bomber release wrong
- Hearing postponed in baby cut from womb case
- WHO says swine flu down in Southern Hemisphere
- Myanmar fighting poses border challenge for China
- F1's Abu Dhabi GP to start in light, end in dark
- Kosovo police question 4 alleged terror suspects
- UN: Questions about military aspects on Iran nukes
- Coroner: Slain pastor had gashes to neck, chest
- GM sees US auto sales growing by 2 million in '10
- Harlequins chairman resigns over fake injury scam
- Crude prices slip in junction with the dollar
- France sending advisers to Somalia despite kidnap
- France questions Apple about shattering iPhones
- Ford exec sees US auto sales rising in August
- Civil rights heroes mourn Kennedy as one of theirs
- Kosovo police question 4 alleged terror suspects
- Flat incomes raise doubts about economic recovery
- NM Gov. cheers US, Cuban openness to better ties
- Creamer withdraws from Safeway Classic
- Hero funerals for 2 US firefighters
- Trademark wars: US goods carry famous Cuba brands
- IndyCar driver Will Power released from hospital
- Cash: A softener in Afghan war zone
- US OPEN '09: New dad Federer eyes Slam #16 in NYC
- US OPEN '09: New dad Federer eyes Slam 16 in NYC
- Crude prices rise as the dollar weakens
- Veteran Forsberg makes Sweden's Olympic squad
- Spain's Iberostar temporarily shuts Jamaica resort
- Eulogies for Iraqi Shiite leader reflect worries
- Richards stays in hunt for $1 million jackpot
- Republicans: Democrats might deny them health care
- Treasurys edge higher as stock rally slows
- Brazil mob burns police station to the ground
- Ancient burial site discovered in northern Greece
- Intel raises sales forecast; shares jump 4 percent
- Alleged leader of 1995 kidnapping extradited to US
- Tim McGraw won't put up with abuse at concerts
- NASA resolves valve issue, aims for night launch
- Officials: 2 Haitian parents released from custody
- OAS: Any Honduran deal must restore ousted leader
- Cowboys don't have to lift video screens _ yet
- Swiss coach Hitzfeld recalls Von Bergen, Nef
- Hackers break EU's Kosovo mission Web site
- Smith, Richardson suspended by NBA
- Orthodox protester dragged under car in Jerusalem
- Coroner rules Michael Jackson death a homicide
- Ehrhoff traded for Rahimi in NHL
- Yo-Yo Ma, Domingo to perform at Kennedy funeral
- Richards stays in hunt for $1 million jackpot
- Zurich Weltklasse Results
- Civil rights heroes mourn Kennedy as 1 of theirs
- Bolt wins, Richards stays in hunt for $1 million
- Uribe stands ground on US military deal
- Jay Haas withdraws from Boeing Classic
- Analysts: Venezuela's stimulus plans may do little
- Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are engaged
- Isinbayeva breaks pole vault world record
- US hacker in credit card data theft accepts plea
- Ohio soldier made 2 calls to mom telling of abuse
- Rain leads to schedule juggling at Pilot Pen
- In Greece, hundreds protest fire damage to forests
- Half-brother of Raoul Wallenberg dies in Geneva
- Premier League's turnover tops GBP1B for 1st time
- No charges for Canadian woman who aided Jenkins
- Coroner: Jackson death homicide, sleep aids caused
- China holds National Day rehearsal parade
- Coroner's statement on Michael Jackson death
- Yemeni men plead guilty in US to money laundering
- Stocks mostly lower; Nasdaq buoyed by Intel news
- Isinbayeva sets world record, Bolt wins
- IndyCar points leader Briscoe on pole for Peak 300
- German Football Results
- 4 killed, suspect held in Atlanta-area shootings
- Fast food gets haute makeover on FancyFastFood.com
- US jury convicts man in gang rape of mother, son
- Citrus pest found in California FedEx package
- Boy goes missing in rough US surf caused by Danny
- Kidnap suspect's home searched for murder evidence
- MotoGP bikers in Indy aim to give fans better show
- Metals gain, agricultural commodities end mixed
- Lawyer for Jackson doc: Release full autopsy now
- August deadliest month for US in Afghanistan
- Cuba protests diplomats' visit to activist's home
- Philippines sends alleged kidnapping leader to US
- Serena Williams seeks 12th major title at US Open
- Rare American goose decoy to be auctioned in NYC
- Canadian big banks top expectations
- Warning on possible pot growers called profiling
- German Football Summaries
- CBS radio correspondent is wounded in Afghanistan
- US Open players, entourages warned about tweeting
- Top US officer says US bungling Muslim outreach
- 2 immigrants guilty in fatal Vegas Strip bombing
- Denver Broncos suspend receiver Brandon Marshall
- Automakers see Aug. sales jump; hangover to come
- Horse dies, France faces reality of toxic beaches
- Barcelona beats Shakhtar 1-0 in Super Cup
- Isolde alone cannot save this production
- Congressman: Gadhafi won't stay in New Jersey
- Cars, cameras among items at California auction
- Barcelona beats Shakhtar 1-0 in Super Cup
- Canadian big banks top expectations
- Impeachment, resignation calls grow for governor
- IRL-Peak Indy 300 Results
- Judge dismisses case against accused drug dealer
- Congressman: Gadhafi won't stay in New Jersey
- Doc: I 'got rid of' patient after Katrina
- IndyCar points leader Briscoe on pole for Peak 300
- Soriano homer lifts Cubs to 5-2 win over Mets
- US man in credit card data theft accepts plea
- Lynching victim Till's casket to go to Smithsonian
- US closely watching pivotal Japanese elections
- Brazil's Vale announces plan for steel slab plant
- Borussia beats Mainz 2-0 in Bundesliga
- Man granted bail in Puerto Rico mercury spill
- UAE reports ship seizure with NKorea arms for Iran
- 2 Gitmo detainees sent to Portugal
- S&P: Corporate defaults surging this year
- Castro chats live for first time since 2007
- Father of soldier returning from Iraq killed
- Abortion fight shifts after doctor's death
- Army focuses on often stormy media-military ties
- Tennis officials a-Twitter: US Open players warned
- Reality contestant fought with wife before killing
- Questions arise over how kidnapper went undetected
- Noel Gallagher says he's quitting Oasis
- US diocese wants Scalia to look at case
- Rain sends Pilot Pen semifinals indoors
- Minor leaguer Nunez suspended
- Simpson surges into the lead at Barclays
- Political luminaries pay tribute to Kennedy
- Sun posts $147M loss as Oracle deal looms
- Man in parental kidnapping case to plead guilty
- Texas liquor board fires 3 over raid on gay bar
- Harrington: `This is a major golf course'
- CBS radio correspondent is wounded in Afghanistan
- Mickelson commits to play Deutsche Bank
- Gunmen kill 5 police in shootout in western Mexico
- Seattle Sounders launch Web site in Spanish
- US firefighters wage fierce wildfire battles
- California air traffic communications briefly out
- AP source: Disc jockey DJ AM found dead in NYC
- Saturday, September 5
- Police: Detroit man stole woman's car on 1st date
- Attorney general opens independent Jackson case
- US boy goes missing in rough surf caused by Danny
- California air traffic communications crash
- Chygrynskyy excited about impending Barca move
- Sun absorbs $147M loss as Oracle deal looms
- California firefighters wage wildfire battles
- Dixon hoping to stay in IndyCar hunt
- AP source: Disc jockey DJ AM found dead in NYC
- Kelly Preston: 'Too soon' to talk about losing son
- Paraguay court upholds conviction in deadly fire
- Ex-Ireland envoy, EMC chairman Egan dies in Boston
- Feds to reconsider protecting mountain plovers
- Venezuela: Unruly protesters will be prosecuted
- Obama leaves Vineyard for Kennedy funeral
- Mexico may see 1 million swine flu cases in winter
- Wozniacki moves indoors for win at Pilot Pen
- ATP-WTA Pilot Pen Results
- O'Meara leads after first round of Boeing Classic
- Obama arrives in Boston to deliver Kennedy eulogy
- Ex-Ireland envoy, EMC chairman Egan dies in Boston
- Venezuela: Unruly protesters will be prosecuted
- Bader leads Safeway Classic
- Caroline Kennedy pays tribute to Uncle Teddy
- Bader leads Safeway Classic
- CD Marathon beats San Juan Jabloteh 3-1
- NKorea to free SKorean fishermen as tensions ease
- Protests in Mexico after Oaxaca teacher killed
- Wozniacki, Vesnina move indoors for wins
- DJ AM, who battled drug habit, found dead in NYC
- Golf Capsules
- Calif. firefighters wage fierce wildfire battles
- Boy goes missing in rough NC surf caused by Danny
- Smoltz impresses in first home start for Cardinals
- 5 dead, 18 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
- Cano's 3-run homer leads New York to victory
- Mexico: anti-Mexican discrimination in US growing
- Space shuttle blasts off, finally flying on try 3
- Lawsuit: Yankees network's key creator was cheated
- Utahns can now practice DUI jail call
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Candidates make final appeals for Japan elections
- Minnesota beats Monarchs, sets 3-pointer record
- Taiwan stresses no politics in Dalai Lama visit
- Poisonous gas in mine kills 15 in China
- Four financial holding companies bid for Nan Shan
- Wounded CBS journalist at hospital in Afghanistan
- Urango stops Bailey to keep 140-pound title
- Scott Kazmir traded from Rays to Angels
- Pakistan suicide bomber training camp destroyed
- U.N. praises Taiwan's post-disaster operations
- National League Leaders
- Ethiopia troops chase Somali Islamists out of town
- President confident H1N1 outbreak will be brought under control
- Jackson photographer recalls his famous client
- Giants close on Rockies in wild card race
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scores
- Suicide car bomb kills 5 police officers in Iraq
- Japan's ruling party cast as election underdog
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Cano hits winner as Yankees down WSox
- Sri Lanka 288-3 vs. New Zealand
- Pakistan suicide bomber training camp destroyed
- Dangerous surf still a concern as Danny weakens
- Guests for the Sunday TV news shows
- Obama eulogizing Kennedy at funeral Mass
- Ibrahimovic off to winning start at Barcelona
- Suicide truck bomb kills 8 people in Iraq
- Sri Lanka sets New Zealand 494 to win test
- North Korea frees 4 South Korean fishermen
- Pakistan qualifies for first golf World Cup
- Attack on American patrol kills 2 Afghans
- New Myanmar clashes leave 1 dead, dozens injured
- Reconstruction of quake-toppled building in Taipei completed
- Truck bombs kill 16 people in Iraq
- Anti-government protesters cancel Bangkok rally
- NZ, Australia share honors at Oceania titles
- Australia intercepts 52 suspected asylum seekers
- Dangerous surf still a concern on US East Coast
- Tropical Storm Jimena forms in Pacific Ocean
- Many missed chances to catch kidnapping suspect
- Local companies invited to clear, keep driftwood
- Kidnapping suspect once admitted to sex fantasies
- Early Sri Lanka strikes jolt NZ run chase
- North Korea frees 4 South Korean fishermen
- Prefab houses will be erected based on demand: premier
- For immigrants, Kennedy remained tireless advocate
- Police find stolen antiquities in northern Greece
- Key Republican health negotiator assails Democrats
- Obama: Katrina lessons not forgotten 4 years later
- Heidfeld fastest in final Belgian GP practice
- 1 killed, 17 wounded in restive southern Thailand
- Belgian Grand Prix Results
- Lawyer says Iraqi shoe thrower to be released
- Lawyer: Iraqi shoe thrower to be released early
- Merkel: Polish invite sign of reconciliation
- Portugal houses 2 Gitmo detainees as free men
- 10 dead, 12 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
- Obama to honor Sen. Kennedy at funeral Mass
- Murdoch's son:BBC threatens independent journalism
- Art devoted to King of Pop displayed in Vienna
- EU signs trade pact with southeast African nations
- 3 killed, 17 wounded in restive southern Thailand
- Pakistan court delays case against Mumbai suspects
- Lawyer: Iraqi shoe thrower to be released early
- California wildfires rage amid hot, dry conditions
- Obama vows not to forget lessons of Katrina
- Hope fades for compromise on health bill
- India loses communication with lunar satellite
- World's youngest round-the-world sailor back in UK
- Public satisfaction with social order drops: poll
- Dalai Lama to begin public activities in Taiwan Aug. 31