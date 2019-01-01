英文新聞列表 English News List
- Thai insurgents draw new recruits from schools
- West articulates rising anger with Iran crackdown
- Drug cartels in Mexico killing street dealers
- Bullock's 'Proposal' woos date crowds with US$34.1m
- Ukrainian pianist wins competition
- Hong Kong's Foreign Correspondents' Club turns 60
- Kung fu master breaks record
- Mystery man
- Mobiles in prison
- Italy designers offer color as crisis antidote
- GM should repay U.S. loans fast: Iacocca
- China tells state firms to transfer shares: state media
- South Korea to be among first out of crisis: World Bank official
- Apple fans are prepared for a part-time Jobs
- Xstrata confirms merger approach to Anglo American
- Billionaire Warren Buffett auctions off another lunch
- Thai economy to turn positive
- Foreign takeovers
- Japan Airlines
- Far Eastern Plaza Tainan presents golf package
- Samsung Electronics introduces world's first 12 megapixel phone
- Open Range, Avarion sign equipment & service pact
- STPI, Thomson Reuters ink cooperation MOU
- Taipei shares close up 1.77 percent
- Soft-World, Taiwan computer game makers' shares surge
- Asian markets rise on optimism about China
- Oil prices below US$70 in Asian trade
- U.S. dollar range-bound in Asia ahead of Fed meeting
- Fired-up Pakistan lift World T20 title
- Albert Pujols drives in 6, Cardinals beat Royals 12-5
- Mickelson charges into U.S. Open hunt
- Michael Phelps sweeps his two Montreal races
- Cancellara delivers home win for Swiss
- Sebastian Vettel wins British Grand Prix
- Williams still on another planet as regards Wimbledon success
- Murray ready to make his mark at Wimbledon
- More medical tourism groups from China to come to Taiwan
- Taiwan’s Lu swept aside by Federer at Wimbledon
- Taiwan Power to lower September electricity prices on recession
- Four dead, scores injured in Washington Metro crash
- Iran vows to end chaos as opponents react by shifting tactics
- Burkas not welcome in France: Sarkozy
- Taiwan President Ma to attend activity during transit in Hawaii
- Taiwan jobless rate to reach 6% before falling in September: Premier
- Opposition blames high unemployment in Taiwan on false government policy
- Taiwan interviews local leaders about mergers of counties and cities
- Taiwan Democracy Foundation top officials reelected
- Here comes Lefty: Mickelson on the move at US Open
- Crime threatens to mar Confed Cup in South Africa
- Robson fades against Hantuchova in Wimbledon debut
- UN envoy to try to resolve Macedonia name dispute
- World markets slide on World Bank recovery warning
- Greece concerned about rise in tension with Turkey
- Paraguay's Santa Cruz signs for Man City
- Italy has become close friend of Israel
- US stocks pull back on global economic worries
- US, Iraq renovating looted Baghdad amusement park
- 4 police suspended in Kashmir over murder cases
- Obama to have news conference Tuesday
- United States learning to cope without Bocanegra
- Porsche: Bank seeks improved credit bid
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi says thanks for birthday wishes
- Copa Libertadores reaches semifinals phase
- Soderling beats Muller in 1st round at Wimbledon
- Siemens hopes for $20.9 billion in stimulus orders
- Unrest could hinder Tehran's regional goals
- Sharapova overcomes early hole to win at Wimbledon
- Bombs kill 21 in Iraq as violence intensifies
- WORLD at 1700 GMT
- Perez Hilton says he was punched by Peas' manager
- No shortage of final-round drama at US Open
- Correction: AIG trial story
- Thailand attacks raise threat of sectarian war
- Report: US automakers to gain on new gas mandates
- Sarkozy pledges better chances for minorities
- NATO thwarts pirate attack off Somalia
- England defender Glen Johnson joins Liverpool
- Pakistan launches airstrikes after bases attacked
- First case of swine flu confirmed in Montenegro
- Journalists held by Taliban endured death threats
- French police arrest 25 in 2008 jewel heist
- WHO: 51 more swine flu deaths as pandemic spreads
- Official: NKorean ship carrying weapons to Myanmar
- ESPN to air live Premier League matches in Britain
- Man involved in Achille Lauro hijacking dies
- US high court OKs dumping gold mine waste in lake
- U.S. Open Champions
- Glover holds on for 2-shot win at US Open
- Study: Toyota still king. though Detroit gains
- 8 wounded as gunmen attack southern Thai temple
- Italy's electoral referendum fails to reach quorum
- Top-ranked vehicles in J.D. Power's quality study
- Books by Martin Luther King Jr. to be republished
- Serbia's Tadic meets with Bosnian Serb leaders
- Farmers protest EU talks
- Chinese man describes bogus UK citizen ceremony
- Michelle Obama kicks off volunteer campaign
- 47th child dies from Mexico day care fire wounds
- Clinton cancels overseas travel due to injury
- Ronaldo, Kaka could debut for Madrid in Ireland
- Wimbledon Results
- In US, HIV rates are highest in the South
- Craigslist slaying suspect pleads not guilty
- Oregon atty gen clears Portland mayor in affair
- Attacks kill 33 in Iraq as violence intensifies
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- 2 dead in Argentina football violence
- SEC charges firm, 4 people with fraud
- Football unites black and white South Africans
- NY woman gets probation for newborn's 1981 death
- Cat dropped in mailbox adopted _ by postal worker
- 25 arrests in Paris jewel robbery of Harry Winston
- UAL to furlough 600 more flight attendants
- Glover holds on for 2-shot win at US Open
- US wants to drop drug charges against millionaire
- Sea Launch Co. says land launch successful
- Iranian police use force to break up protest
- Historian wins $100,000 military prize
- Tropical Storm Andres strengthens off Mexico
- Ingush leader wounded in suicide bombing attack
- Obama lauds anti-smoking bill
- Immigration agency says backlog virtually gone
- Police: US man fatally shot son on Father's Day
- Militant camp may hold clues to Taliban operations
- Netrebko lights up opera stage in 'Traviata'
- Palestinian premier: State institutions in 2 years
- Boat capt. in fatal Miami wreck sentenced
- Extremists sentence Somalis to amputations
- Valero closes Aruba refinery for at least 2 months
- South Africa likes its chances against Brazil
- Obama signs strong US anti-smoking bill
- McConaughey and girlfriend expecting second child
- Honduras reports first swine flu fatality
- Leader of Russian region wounded in suicide attack
- ESPN to air live Premier League matches in Britain
- SEC charges Madoff-linked firm, adviser with fraud
- Paraguay striker Santa Cruz signs for Man City
- Anglo American rejects Xstrata merger proposal
- Greek journalists strike over closures
- White House: Obama 'moved' by protests in Iran
- Crude falls below $67 on economic worries
- Pitt, Soderbergh's `Moneyball' pulled from lineup
- Djokovic beats Benneteau in 4 sets at Wimbledon
- Europe postpones Airbus A400M decision
- Fed unlikely, for now, to prescribe new medicine
- Analysis casts doubts on Ahmadinejad's victory
- Woods finally sees red _ just not on leaderboard
- Morgan Stanley names Carlyle executive to board
- UK Iraq inquiry chair calls for public scrutiny
- `Transformers,' `Potter' aim to revive box office
- White House: 10 percent unemployment within months
- 15 Dominican stowaways found in Puerto Rico
- ESPN to share La Liga's US TV rights with GOL
- Strong earthquake jolts urban centers of Alaska
- Italy: no response from Iran to G-8 invitation
- US wants to drop drug charges against millionaire
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Endangered cranes produce offspring in US
- Strong earthquake jolts urban centers of Alaska
- Commodities sink on weak economic outlook
- Books by Martin Luther King Jr. to be republished
- Stocks tumble as global economic worries rise
- Mexico arrests 7 in day care fire that killed 47
- Baldwin bails on `Celebrity,' citing insect bites
- Texas teen charged in shooting death of sister
- Trade group cuts mortgage volume forecast for 2009
- Hunting ways to protect babies when mother drinks
- Bombings and shootings kill more than 30 in Iraq
- Stocks tumble on bleak outlook for world economy
- Mexico arrests 7 in day care fire that killed 47
- LA mayor sidesteps 2010 governor's race
- UK lawmakers elect new speaker of House of Commons
- 3 arrested after Texas immigrant standoff
- US remembering victims of sterilization program
- White House: Obama not committed to World Cup
- US says closer US-Russian ties good for Georgia
- Jamaica parish closes schools over swine flu fears
- Hypo Real Estate warns of hefty 2Q burdens
- Chrysler dealer appeals franchise terminations
- Strong earthquake jolts Anchorage, Alaska
- US judge orders Guantanamo detainee freed
- Duval's rallies nearly net him a US Open victory
- Djokovic beats Benneteau in 4 sets at Wimbledon
- Ancient primate sniffed out dinner in the trees
- Tunisia reports its first 2 swine flu cases
- Anybody home? Little response in Pacific floor
- Wimbledon Seeds Fared
- Plea deal reached in Chris Brown case
- Hyundai exec: Market needs flexible gas tax
- Food storage began well before farming
- AP source: Ford to get loan from development fund
- 2 rescued after drifting 52 hours off Aleutians
- More than 800 gun buyers on US terrorist list
- Prada combats crisis gloom with urban fashion
- Chris Brown pleads guilty to assault
- US climate bill costs found to be modest.
- More than 800 gun buyers on terrorist US list
- US, Iraq renovating looted Baghdad amusement park
- Which way to Bay? Baby sea lion rescued on freeway
- Venezuela to sell carmakers $2B to import parts
- Verenez Energy sale to Chinese firm stalls
- Wimbledon at a glance
- US vice president Biden going to Georgia, Ukraine
- New look for Centre Court, new look for Federer
- Bullock's `Proposal' engages fans with $33.6M
- Former gov's fundraiser gets 3 years in prison
- 6-car train derails near Maryland-DC line; 1 dead
- Journalist jailed in Iran has book deal
- Contract deal near, Boston Globe union says
- Obama seeks to join global Rights of Child pact
- 1 dead, others hurt in DC rail transit collision
- Larcher de Brito cuts down on volume at Wimbledon
- Judge orders Guantanamo detainee freed
- Treasury prices rise amid sharp sell-off in stocks
- Italy: Strong aftershock hits quake zone
- Frontier Airlines lines up bankruptcy exit plan
- Riot police use tear gas to halt protest in Iran
- Hyundai CEO: Gas tax may ease consumer uncertainty
- Jersey care home man spared jail for abuse
- 2 dead, others hurt in DC rail transit collision
- Toronto garbage collectors on strike
- Republic offers to buy Frontier for $108.8 million
- Homeland secretary to kill spy satellite program
- Accused spam scammer pleads guilty in Detroit
- Mexico: 'Green fund' better than carbon credits
- Chicago 2016 head says taxpayer risk 'improbable'
- Work begins on world's deepest underground lab
- Leader in supplement industry says study flawed
- Washington Mayor says 4 dead in train collision
- Huckabee urges stronger Iran response from US
- APNewsBreak: US inmate left in feces nearly died
- 4 dead, scores hurt in DC rail transit collision
- GM hopes new Buick LaCrosse will lure young buyers
- Pakistan fans disappointed at airport
- Analysis: Bombing rule may help protect civilians
- Failed policies, corruption leading to overfishing
- As theft rises, stores step up anti-crime efforts
- Tuesday, June 30
- Large grocers, wholesalers appeal to Latinos
- Megan Fox dismisses comparisons to Angelina Jolie
- Judge refuses company's guilty plea in bay spill
- Avon, Mary Kay ranks boom as second-job option
- Europeans pressure Iran to end protest crackdown
- Sarkozy says burqas are 'not welcome' in France
- Quake jolts Anchorage, Alaska, but damage minimal
- Illinois jury awards $21M for wrongful conviction
- Court OKs dumping gold mine waste into lake
- Athletics' minor leaguer suspended 50 games
- Activists plan move for law to get African warlord
- Singer Paulina Rubio's US home broken into
- AP source: Ford, Nissan, Tesla to get govt loans
- Coyotes' sale deadline moves as new bid arises
- Iwamura knee injury not as severe as suspected
- Commuter crash in Washington kills 6, injures 70
- He's out: LA mayor sidesteps 2010 governor's race
- Police ID victim in US restaurant shooting
- DC transit train smashes another, 6 killed
- California woman allegedly had ill husband killed
- Wife: Astor's 85-year-old son had mild stroke
- AP source: US to kill domestic satellite spying
- Spate of rail accidents hit US cities
- 7 Colombian police killed in rebel ambush
- Taiwan shares open sharply lower
- Indonesian elephant fossil opens window to past
- Girl tells police: 'Daddy stabbed Mommy'
- AP NewsBreak: Inmate left in feces nearly dies
- Petitioners to Mormons: Soften gay marriage stance
- Mexico refuses to send French kidnap convict home
- Conrad Black seeks release on bail pending appeal
- SKorean comatose patient taken off life support
- 2 new caps for All Blacks against Italy
- TV's Jon and Kate Gosselin say they're splitting
- Which way to Bay? Baby sea lion rescued on freeway
- DC transit train smashes into another, 6 killed
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Reinsdorf plans offer to keep Coyotes in AZ
- TV's Jon and Kate Gosselin say they're divorcing
- SKorean comatose patient taken off life support
- Obama offers prayers for victims of commuter crash
- Man: Woman killed in Iran protests wanted freedom
- US wife allegedly had sick husband killed
- Government: Some Gitmo detainees reject Palau move
- Ailing Mets slow Pujols, beat Cardinals 6-4
- Toyota shareholders OK founder's grandson as head
- ASIA AT 0300 GMT, Tuesday, June 23, 2009
- Taliban commander shot dead in northwest Pakistan
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Toyota shareholders OK founder's grandson as head
- 9 changes to Wallabies for France test
- WORLD at 0400 GMT
- Family of dead cook compensated in central China
- Asia stocks fall amid fears of more economic gloom
- Mexico arrests 9 in day care fire that killed 47
- US man sought in wife's killing arrested
- Oil sinks below $67 on World Bank forecast cut
- US: NKorea boosting guerrilla warfare capabilities
- Serena Williams meets early Wimbledon expectation
- Australia records second swine flu-related death
- Singapore prison releases Australian journalist
- Iran won't annul election results: state TV
- Opening Taiwan to U.S. beef in final stage of discussions: MOFA
- Taliban commander shot dead in northwest Pakistan
- Junior All Blacks unbeaten in Pacific Nations Cup
- Report: US, Kyrgyz deal on airbase use
- National League Leaders
- American League Leaders
- Poor nations want UN role in financial crisis
- Suspected US missiles kill 3 in northwest Pakistan
- China says Web filtering software launch unchanged
- Official: US, Kyrgyz deal on airbase use
- January-April wages decline at record rate
- Suicide bomber kills 2 civilians in Afghanistan
- President Ma to make public appearances in Hawaii: MOFA
- Singapore prices fall in second month of deflation
- No annulment of vote, says Iran's electoral body
- Andres could grow into hurricane, brush Mexico
- Highlights of UN resolution against NKorea
- Palau president: Gitmo detainees still fear China
- Australia records 2nd swine flu-related death
- Report: Israel plans to legalize, expand outpost
- German consumer climate up after 3-month plateau
- Palau president: Gitmo detainees still fear China
- Filipino ferry owner, skipper to face charges
- Zhang Yimou starts shooting Coen brothers remake
- Government workers feel appreciated by first lady
- Report: Signals heard from Flight 447 black boxes
- Palauan congressional leaders to visit Taiwan
- Modeling studio owners sentenced in Houston
- Russia backs Iran election results
- DC Fire Department says 9 dead in Metrorail crash
- House Democrats to open hearings on health bill
- Nissan to mass produce electric cars in 2012
- Another window opens on Nixon presidency
- Judge orders Gitmo detainee freed
- Mexico investigators search for 9 in day care fire
- ASIA AT 0700 GMT, Tuesday, June 23, 2009
- Australian parents convicted of starving daughter
- Google trial in Italy: freedom v. responsibility
- Pakistan dodge fans upon homecoming
- Finland's May unemployment at 10.9 percent
- Japan shares fall after Wall Street's tumble
- Report: Israel plans to legalize, expand outpost
- Ashraful replaced as Bangladesh captain
- Taiwan wants regular cross-strait flights to start before Aug. 31
- Peugeot Citroen sees up to euro2B '09 operating loss
- Closely watched NKorean ship still off China coast
- No annulment of vote, says Iran's electoral body
- Reports: Spanish police arrest 3 ETA suspects
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Belfast church housing Romanian Gypsies attacked
- Official: US, Kyrgyz reach deal on air base use
- World stocks fall amid fears of more economic woes
- Lucas Glover delivers breakthrough win at US Open
- Spain overwhelming favorite to reach the final
- Government has plans to deal with unemployment: premier
- Philippines suspends legislature on swine flu fear
- Euro higher against dollar ahead of Fed meeting
- Despite difficulties, Dunga loves being a coach
- Philippines suspends legislature on swine flu fear
- SKorean in landmark case taken off life support
- Vietnam expels detained lawyer from bar
- Official: No black box signals from Flight 447
- Protesters turn out to support fired UK workers
- Israel to free Palestinian parliament speaker
- Pirates free cargo ship near Somalia, crewman dead
- Andres nears hurricane strength, will brush Mexico
- Ex Romanian railway chief to be extradited from US
- Euro zone manufacturing helps recession ease
- Investigators probe WDC's worst subway crash
- China shares fall on worries about world economy
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- US, Kyrgyzstan reach deal on air base use
- US defense official begins talks in Beijing
- German consumer confidence rising
- Kyrgyz security agents battle suspected militants
- French parliament creates group to study burqa
- Oil slides to near $67 on grim World Bank forecast
- Swiss suicide group warns against law change
- Gome shares jump 70 percent on Bain investment
- UK May mortgage lending weakest in 8 years
- American man shot dead in Mauritania
- Taiwan must redefine China as its best market: economics minister
- US dollar mostly lower in Europe
- Berlusconi's forces win big in local elections
- FIFA gives away free tickets for Spain-US match
- Pirates free cargo ship near Somalia, crewman dead
- European stocks claw back ground after big losses
- China detains 18 suspected child traffickers
- RBS defends pay deal for new CEO
- AP source: Indicted billionaire headed to Texas
- Russia seeks to allay concerns over security pact
- Intact ancient tomb uncovered in Bethlehem
- Police: US man shot dead in West African capital
- Saudi Aramco awards Japan's JGC petchem deal
- DC visitors pioneer Spy Museum's gaming strategy
- Bomb attacks kill 5 Afghan civilians
- EU to give Romania euro1.5 bln loan in July
- Share prices drop below 6,200 after unemployment report
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Former EU antitrust chief Van Miert dies
- NKorea ship suspected of holding arms passes China
- Israel released Palestinian parliament speaker
- Shiite cleric: Sarkozy should review burqa stance
- Accent was welcome task for Marion Cotillard
- 2nd Chinese purchasing delegation to generate huge business: TAITRA
- NATO and Russia set to resume military ties
- Sweden summons Iranian ambassador
- Tannery dump found at Euro 2012 site in Poland
- Suspected Indian rebels free 4 from police custody
- Drax Group in 100 mln pounds share placing
- Stock futures rise ahead of home sales data
- Malaysia passes DNA law before Anwar sodomy case
- MySpace to cut 300 international positions
- Hundreds pay tribute to Germans killed in Yemen
- Rugby league player tests positive for cocaine
- Dollar 3-month interbank lending rate steady
- Israel released Palestinian parliament speaker
- Energy company buys China solar firm for $3.7B
- FTSE-100 index up 13.12 points at 4,247.17
- US nat'l security adviser meets Afghan candidates
- Amauri drops Italy hint
- Saudi authorities behead killer
- Interior ministry reviewing special municipality applications
- Spanish police arrest three ETA suspects
- Benitez: Johnson cost more because he is British
- Ireland expected to grant visa-free treatment to Taiwan
- Progress reported in negotiations with U.S. on extradition pact
- Iranian Nobel Peace laureate urges EU action
- Ryan Reynolds gives co-star White comedy points
- Indian outsourcer Mahindra Satyam gets new CEO
- Khmer Rouge prosecutor submits resignation
- Dutch foreign minister: Syria wants Israel talks
- Springboks' Burger back for 2nd test against Lions
- Cycling tour launched to promote Yushan as world wonder
- TV show helps US boy survive night solo in woods
- Washington train crash toll lowered to 7 dead
- Andres nears hurricane strength, to brush Mexico
- Taiwan's food exports in 2008 thrived despite economic downturn
- Ukraine presidential vote set for Jan. 17
- Wanted Indonesian may be hiding in Philippines
- Stock futures up modestly ahead of home sales data
- Gazprom is king of the hill in Russian region
- Australia intercepts boat of asylum seekers
- Shiite lawmakers complain about Iraq army action
- Parks aim to reduce visitor emissions, their own
- France summons Iranian ambassador over protests
- New mafia game hits up Twitter players for money
- New mafia game hits up Twitter players for money
- Slight damage, lots of fear, after L'Aquila quake
- Oil volatile around $67 on grim World Bank view
- Most Romanians intimidated in Belfast leaving city
- National park to stock endangered salmon parr in historic habitats
- Official: Train in US crash was to be phased out
- Netanyahu in Rome on first Euro trip as PM
- Zimbabwe's mines minister barred from Britain
- ASIA AT 1200 GMT, Tuesday, June 23, 2009
- American shot dead in West African capital
- Air Asia to launch Taipei-Kuala Lumpur flights
- Somali court postpones amputations, citing weather
- Report: Deco unhappy at Chelsea and wants to leave
- Report: 3 North Koreans seek asylum in South
- Springboks' Burger back for 2nd test against Lions
- `Tonight' sidekick Ed McMahon dies in LA at 86
- CAS to hear El Hadary appeal against FIFA ruling
- Bank of England sees early positive economic signs
- Southern Baptists gathering for meeting
- 3 German soldiers killed in Afghanistan
- `Tonight' sidekick Ed McMahon dies in LA at 86
- Stepfamily: Boy in custody battle chooses Brazil
- NATO-Russia military ties set to resume
- European stocks up as US heads for modest gains
- Jankovic beats Goerges in 2 sets at Wimbledon
- Agrium extends deadline for CF Industries offer
- AP Sportlight
- Israelis, Gazans rally for prisoner swap
- Iranian Nobel Peace laureate urges EU sanctions
- Stepfamily: Boy in custody battle chooses Brazil
- Peugeot Citroen sees up to euro2B '09 operating loss
- OECD nations press for action on tax fraud
- Russian FM makes pitch for security treaty
- Boeing again delays initial 787 test flight
- Brazil wary of South Africa's motivation
- Boonen lawyer: Tour hearing set for Thursday
- British military band signs lucrative record deal
- 5 suspected militants killed in Kyrgyzstan
- Venus Williams beats Voegele at Wimbledon
- Stocks flat ahead of home sales data, Fed meeting
- Israel releases Palestinian parliament speaker
- Lawyer urges 12 year prison term for Madoff
- Stocks edge up before home sales data, Fed meeting
- Kercher trial: Witness heard no screams
- Serb convicted for killing of Croatian POWs
- Officials: No black box signals from Flight 447
- Brazil doctor confirms Juan is out of Confed Cup
- Medvedev, in Egypt, pushes for Mideast conference
- US files WTO case against China over exports
- May existing home sales rose 2.4 percent
- Australians convicted in daughter's starving death
- Iran stiffens stance against protesters
- Iraqi Kurds seek change in parliamentary campaign
- Kenyans sue UK for alleged mistreatment in 1950s
- Obama, Dutch PM meet in Washington next month
- Brazil doctor confirms Juan is out of Confed Cup
- European, US stocks steady after big falls
- Israeli premier praises courage of Iran protesters
- Madoff lawyer seeks 12-year sentence for client
- India issues warrants for 22 more Mumbai suspects
- Drax Group places 100 mln pounds in shares
- Suspected US missile strike kills 2 in Pakistan
- Stocks waver as investors await Fed statement
- Russian economy contracts 11 percent in May
- India issues warrants for 22 more Mumbai suspects
- CEO outlook index up from record low, still weak
- No sign of recession so far at Wimbledon
- AP source: Ford to get $5.9B in US loans
- Center to research homelessness among US veterans
- President receives advice on recession from influential economist
- President's Central America tour to be extended by one day
- Turkey extends stay of troops in Lebanon by 1 year
- Mosley hints he may stand for 5th term
- Some sexism with those strawberries, sir?
- Olof Mellberg joins Olympiakos on 3-year contract
- Britain expels 2 Iranian diplomats
- OECD warns unemployment will rise in 2010
- US official: Train in crash was to be phased out
- Foreign officers help fight smuggling at US ports
- Setanta files for bankruptcy protection
- 20 female prisoners raped in Congo jail break
- German court rejects teacher Web site complaint
- Golfer Smith's wife confirmed as Ind. crash victim
- A bit of sexism with those strawberries, sir?
- US Open champ Lucas Glover commits to Buick Open
- Age-old question: Chinese gymnasts under review
- US to lend $8B to Ford, Nissan, Tesla
- Serb convicted for killing of Croatian POWs
- Grant Thornton names Stephen Chipman new CEO
- US insurance industry issue warning on health care
- Polish economy expected to grow 0.2 pct in 2009
- Grant Thornton names Stephen Chipman new CEO
- Nordics protest to Iranian missions
- Britain expels 2 Iranian diplomats in retaliation
- US files trade case against China over exports
- Cannavaro talks up Cassano returning for Italy
- Oil prices stumble for third straight day
- French kidnap convict in Mexico plans int'l appeal
- World's 65 and older population to triple by 2050
- US insurance industry warns on health care
- Argentina delays surgeries to cope with swine flu
- Russian economy continues to slide
- Brazil captain Lucio key on defense, offense
- Florent Malouda extends Chelsea deal until 2013
- Top-seeded Dinara Safina wins Wimbledon opener
- German banned for picking date over doping test
- Setanta files for bankruptcy protection
- NKorea warning hints short to medium-range launch
- Iran says it expelled 2 British diplomats
- Energy Dept. to lend $8B to Ford, Nissan, Tesla
- Andy Roddick beats Chardy at Wimbledon
- Iran rules out scrapping vote as world alarm mounts
- Mergers, upgrades of 11 counties and cities in Taiwan under review
- Taipei International Food Show kicks off
- Unemployment rate to reach 6% in Taiwan before falling in September: Liu
- Taiwan ex-leader in silent protest against trial
- Taiwan Democracy foundation re-elects top officials despite media claims
- Taiwan's May export orders slide for an eighth consecutive month
- Taiwan's First Sport in its Second Century: Baseball in Taiwanese Culture
- Food Taipei showcases drinks of the world
- Opening Taiwan to U.S. beef in final stage of discussions: MOFA
- Taiwan must redefine China as its best market, says Yiin
- President Ma to make public appearances in Hawaii: MOFA
- Ireland may grant visa-free entry
- Dual ETF listing
- Nine dead in Washington metro crash
- U.S. and Chinese officials meet for defense talks
- Australia opposition chief under fire over fake e-mail
- Journalist freed from Singapore jail
- Clinton's injury
- Taiwan needs TFD to stay independent
- NFL's drunk driver didn't get away with murder
- Some Gitmo detainees reject Palau move: government
- North Korea alerts Japan to offshore exercises: coast guard
- Hospital obeys South Korea's first 'right to die' ruling
- Scandal-hit British parliament elects new speaker
- Protesters mourn 'Angel of Iran'
- Avon, Mary Kay ranks boom as recession leads rise in second jobs
- Chris Brown pleads guilty to assault
- Cameron Diaz gets her Walk of Fame star
- Stereotypes worldwide associate men with science: new research
- Baby sea lion rescued on freeway
- Young Beijingers dance to a Latino beat
- Work begins on world's deepest underground lab
- Ryan O'Neal to wed Fawcett
- Dad McConaughey
- Fox or Jolie?
- Toyota shareholders OK Toyoda as head
- Airbus delivers first A320 China-made jet
- Miner Anglo American rejects Xstrata merger bid
- Ford, Nissan to get loans
- Kodak to stop sales of Kodachrome film
- Siemens see big orders from China stimulus: state media
- Hewlett Packard unveils Web-connected printer
- UAL to cut 600 flight attendants
- HRE job cuts
- IMF swings to profit
- Far Eastern Taipei presents 2-city summer getaway deals
- Grand Hyatt Taipei's Cha Lounge introduces English Afternoon Tea
- Penghu seafood fest at Sunworld
- Taipei Fullerton East offers rooms with big discount
- 2009 AdEaters slated for July 12 at Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall in Taipei
- Taiwan share prices close 2.27 percent lower
- U.S. stocks hit hard by recovery concerns
- Asia stocks fall amid fears of more economic gloom
- Oil prices below US$67 in Asian trade
- Japanese yen, U.S. dollar gain in Asia on safe haven flows
- Magnificent architecture in Chicago
- Unheralded Glover captures U.S. Open
- Chelsea FC to appeal UEFA punishments
- Ailing Mets slow Pujols, beat Cardinals
- Drogba, Eto'o show charitable sides
- Bernard record
- Foe honored
- Obama's World Cup
- Taiwan's Lu falls to Federer at Wimbledon
- 'Scream Queen' Larcher de Brito won't turn down volume
- Liverpool's Torres plans to emulate legends Dalglish and Fowler
- Panel approves creation of three new special municipalities in Taiwan
- ING says Taiwan shares likely to outperform for next few years
- Taiwan to list Hong Kong exchange traded fund in July
- Obama says second fiscal stimulus bill not yet needed
- Iran’s filmmakers challenge regime, clamor for new elections
- French President Sarkozy shuffles Cabinet
- No timetable for opening up of U.S. beef: Taiwan DOH
- Ireland gives Taiwan 90-day visa waiver from July
- Taiwan DPP condemns outcome of county mergers and upgrades
- Taiwan prosecutors question former First Lady Wu Shu-jen
- US Treasury chief to go to Europe and Middle East
- Obama girls get San Francisco cable car treat
- US housing data weighs on world markets
- IBU doubles anti-doping budget
- Window opens on fateful days of Nixon presidency
- 38-year-old Date Krumm gives Wozniacki a scare
- Foreign reporters allowed scripted trip to Tibet
- Dubai changes crude pricing system
- Report: Russia needs to clean up judicial system
- Craigslist suspect's ex-fiancee ends relationship
- Sri Lankan ethnic Tamil lawmaker detained
- Golfer Smith in shock following wife's death
- Iran remains key trade partner for Europe
- Johansson joins VfL Bochum on 3-year contract
- US to wait for its opportunities against Spain
- Tropical Storm Andres brushes Mexico; 1 killed
- Obama: Iran must stop violence against protesters
- AP Source: Liverpool close to loan refinancing
- 3 charged for death of man who died 14 years later
- Obama: World 'appalled' by Iran violence
- Israeli prime minister postpones Mitchell meeting
- Obama pushes for US energy measure
- Britain releases secret WWIII planning manual
- Iran expels 2 British diplomats, refuses new vote
- Obama: World 'appalled' by Iran violence
- Nowitzki says he's healing from split with fiancee
- Against US, Spain welcomes pressure to reach final
- Obama questions legitimacy of Iranian election
- Obama pushes for energy measure
- Sri Lanka detains ethnic Tamil lawmaker
- NKorean cargo ship could test new UN sanctions
- Obama: Bernanke doing good job
- Obama defends Iran policy against critics
- Obama talks tougher on Iran violence
- Greek remanded over officer's 2004 fatal shooting
- Obama admits occasional cigarette
- Verified Identity Pass shuts down
- Age-old question: Chinese gymnasts under review
- US envoy says world must push for peace in Sudan
- Israeli premier praises courage of Iran protesters
- Peru authorizes military to intervene in protests
- Replica of letter on Henry VIII divorce unveiled
- Macedonia: Ethnic Albanians demand federal state
- Obama: No new stimulus needed yet
- UAE: Situation in Iran `stabilized'
- Palau president: Gitmo detainees scared of China
- Senior Saudi prince supports women's sports
- MLK's papers to be basis of first rights course
- Unions meeting with employers over refinery strike
- German court orders Lehman compensation
- Fed reviews effectiveness of revival programs
- Treasurys up after strong auction of 2-year notes
- May existing home sales rise less than expected
- Xavi Hernandez leading the way for Spain
- Coroner: Ex-Wilco guitarist Bennett overdosed
- US iInsurance industry warns on health care
- Swiss urge Iran to show restraint
- Cop in bar fight video gets 2 years probation
- Huntsman announces legal settlement with banks
- Harvard to cut 275 jobs, cites dropping endowment
- Huntsman gets $1.7B settlement from banks
- US adviser: No preferred candidate in Afghan poll
- Israel releases senior Hamas lawmaker
- UK Muslim group faults Sarkozy over burqa remarks
- Southern Baptist Convention opens in Kentucky
- US docs save burned girl, 8, victim of Afghan war
- 'View' co-host Hasselbeck accused of plagiarism
- Rock Hall to put on Woodstock anniversary exhibit
- South Africa squad drawing upon Olympic experience
- Analysis: Iranian foil or silent accomplice?
- 3 charged in death of 1994 US shooting victim
- Designers stick to the city next summer
- Slain Oregon pregnant woman fought with killer
- FDA rejects GlaxoSmithKline nausea, vomiting drug
- France announces Cabinet shake-up
- MySpace to cut 300 intl positions, close offices
- NKorea warning hints short- to medium-range launch
- Weak dollar gives oil yet another boost
- US PGA Tour Schedule
- Del Bosque criticizes Real Madrid over signings
- US commander: Pakistan action impacts Afghanistan
- Atty: Blocked CBS from airing Brazil boy interview
- World Golf Ranking
- US: missile spat with Russia will be worked out
- TJX reaches settlement with states on data theft
- Rapper Lil Wayne appears in US court
- Theft of Lance Armstrong's bike means prison term
- Murray beats Kendrick at Wimbledon
- 3 Dallas Cowboys sign heavy metal record deal
- Swede visits US journalists jailed in NKorea
- Swede visits US journalists jailed in North Korea
- Bogdanovic closer to loss record at Wimbledon
- Cross to bear: fans try to save team from demotion
- Police say 334 bunnies found in US woman's yard
- Obama takes on insurers over gov't plan
- Head of British army admits errors in Iraq
- Famed ex-hostage Betancourt in divorce
- Emerging Boks snatch draw vs. Lions
- Ivanovic holds on to advance at Wimbledon
- Tit-for-tat expulsions trouble UK, Iran ties
- 'Clear' airport security member program shuts down
- Greek former deputy charged in Siemens graft probe
- Still seeking 1st major, Safina wins at Wimbledon
- US official asks Gulf leaders for more Afghan help
- Drug-smuggling pilot pleads guilty in US
- MySpace to cut 300 overseas positions
- NJ girl, 14, gets probation for posting nude pics
- Safin upset by Levine at Wimbledon
- Police: 24 Paris schoolchildren have swine flu
- Lawyer: Persuaded CBS not to air custody interview
- Greek journalists protest media group's closure
- Spector has been moved to large prison
- Mauresmo reaches 2nd round at Wimbledon
- Gates approves creation of new cyber command
- Italy backs Netanyahu's peace plans
- Official: Detainee trials could limit other cases
- Chris John falls ill, fight with Juarez scrapped
- Republic buying Midwest Airlines
- Warren tells breakaway Episcopalians to love all
- US, Chile announce science partnership
- Obama declines to apologize for CIA role in Chile
- Ford, Nissan, Tesla's electric plans get $8B jolt
- Signs Mousavi's rebel stature being eroded in Iran
- Surrogate makes Parker, Broderick parents again
- Modise: South Africa will reach World Cup semis
- Stocks end mixed as investors await Fed statement
- Brazil: Avoid Argentina, Chile amid swine flu
- Darryl Hannah, scientist arrested at protest
- 3 plead guilty in BetOnSports online gambling case
- Valverde won't race in Tour de France
- US, Aussies disappointed by FINA's suit ruling
- Concern raised about diamond smuggling in Zimbabwe
- Auction seeks big bucks for South Florida estate
- Price, Toms win CVS Caremark Charity Classic
- Man sentenced in NY for Hezbollah TV signal
- NY police close case of snake head in broccoli
- AP source: Babcock will coach Canada in Olympics
- Pro-opposition Iran soccer players may quit team
- Commodity prices rebound on dollar weakness
- Get a whiff: Obama admits to occasional cigarette
- Cleaning up from a mess at Bethpage Black
- Intel, Nokia work on new pocket computer project
- GM to cut 4,000 more white-collar jobs by year end
- Feds: Seattle restaurateur paid 4 workers to marry
- France announces Cabinet shake-up
- Oracle tops forecasts despite sales, profit dip
- Sky beats Dream 99-98 in OT
- Darryl Hannah, scientist arrested at mine protest
- US Holocaust museum shooting suspect not in court
- Defendant takes stand in 'Alpha Dog' murder trial
- US judge orders teen to continue chemotherapy
- Intensified crackdown mutes protests in Iran
- Obama: Unemployment to rise, need faster spending
- Report: Italy's Berlusconi denies he paid women
- IMF clears way for Hungary to get $1.9 billion
- Daryl Hannah, scientist arrested at mine protest
- MetLife names American Express president to board
- Coroner: Pain killer killed ex-Wilco member
- 13-year-old girl charged with murder in St Lucia
- Obama lays down harder line on Iran violence
- Southern Baptist Convention opens in US
- Oracle tops forecasts despite sales, profit dip
- Homeland security kills US satellite program
- Stocks close mixed as investors wait on the Fed
- `Transformers 3'? LaBeouf says it'll be darker
- Hurricane Andres forms off Mexico's Pacific coast
- Yzerman, Hull, Robitaille, Leetch get Hall of Fame
- Iraq to mark US pullback from cities with holiday
- Assassination in Pakistan exposes Taliban rifts
- Nixon tapes, papers weigh in on fateful days
- Boeing again delays initial 787 test flight
- Sandberg: Sosa doesn't deserve Hall of Fame
- IndyCars taking fast track to Brazil in 2010
- Brent Sutter hired as new coach of Flames
- US case against China export curbs signals tension
- APNewsBreak: Gosselins lived apart for 2 years
- All-electric car-sharing debuts in Baltimore
- Report: Daughter says Thatcher is recovering well
- US PGA Tour looking for TV partner for Britain
- US envoy says world must push for peace in Sudan
- Judge denies bondholder group committee request
- Glover not taking time off after US Open win
- Canada appeals ruling on Guantanamo detainee
- Group agrees to buy Iowa kosher slaughterhouse
- Hurricane Andres forms off Mexico's Pacific coast
- Cheney memoir planned for 2011
- Brazil leader warns of costs for World Cup
- All-electric car-sharing debuts in Baltimore
- AP Exclusive: Cheney writes memoir
- 'View' co-host Hasselbeck is accused of plagiarism
- Obama hopeful on Iran but preparing for setback
- IndyCars taking fast track to Brazil in 2010
- Mexico open to carbon credits at climate talks
- Latin America stocks enter 'full correction mode'
- Lorena Ochoa switching caddies
- Safin's last Wimbledon ends with 1st-round loss
- Daryl Hannah, scientist arrested at US protest
- Gretzky waiting as Coyotes future decided
- Public help sought in 1976 slaying of singer's ex
- Southern Baptist Convention opens in Kentucky
- Venezuela to deport top Italian Mafia suspect
- ACLU sues over limits on Muslim prayers in prison
- SF lawmakers pass smoke shop ban
- NTSB: Train in DC crash should have been replaced
- La Plata hosts Copa America opening, closing
- Kate Gosselin says marriage 'irretrievably broken'
- Key Democrat works to eliminate extra F-22 funding
- GM: Venezuela not supplying enough import dollars
- Jonas brother Nick lobbies for diabetes research
- SF lawmakers pass Haight smoke shop ban
- Obama to throw out first pitch at All-Star game
- Craigslist suspect's attorney blasts media leaks
- Republic buying Midwest Airlines
- Ark. governor has `full faith' in prisons chief
- NYC beekeepers swarm City Hall to protest ban
- All Blacks to play Wales in November
- 'You Light Up My Life' writer accused of NYC rapes
- GM and Chrysler's bankruptcy cases at a glance
- Prescription drug fight goes before appeals court
- Millions ride rickety old rail cars on US subways
- Prescription drug fight goes before appeals court
- T.R. Knight will star in a production of 'Parade'
- Study: Women look away more from abnormal babies
- Coming to America: Africans playing basketball in US
- Wednesday, July 1
- Layoffs and networking: To tweet or not to tweet?
- Paraguay woman says Lugo raped her in '01
- WWIII? British release secret planning manual
- New net timer could save sea turtles from drowning
- Partners agree to buy Iowa kosher slaughterhouse
- Stomach stapling may lower cancer risk in women
- Russia's Medvedev tours Africa
- Ground zero in timber wars shows signs of peace
- Hurricane Andres forms off Mexico's Pacific coast
- EPA plan targets vast DDT deposit off US coast
- Ohio politician objects to Naked Cowboy's return
- US nixes 40 percent cuts at climate change talks
- Perez Hilton not backing down for using gay slur
- Computer failure may have caused DC train crash
- US: Seattle restaurateur paid 4 workers to marry
- Swine flu means no camp for Jerry's Kids
- Argentina says 7 new swine flu deaths; total 17
- Dealer says he regrets kidnap in 'Alpha Dog' case
- Home sales stabilizing; weak recovery seen
- Baracklyn Cyclones take the field
- Air has elevated cancer risk in 600 neighborhoods
- France rings changes for Wallabies test
- Indicted billionaire Stanford returned to Texas
- Hope for a continent, one basket at a time
- From homesick to standout, Nigerian heads for uni
- Senegal hoop star tries to give back
- American uni roster features Congo contingent
- Spector in 'sensitive needs' area of prison
- Taiwan shares open higher
- World Golf Glance
- Japan exports fall 40.9 percent in May
- Deal sends global warming bill to Congress floor
- US teen says he's angry about continuing chemo
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Senate probe finds inflated prices in wheat market
- Report: Kim Jong Il puts son as head of spy agency
- No more 'Celebrity' for Patti Blagojevich
- Caribbean news briefs
- Antigua fires regulator accused of helping fraud
- Memphis hospital confirms Jobs liver transplant
- Republicans: Will Sotomayor uphold Constitution?
- US, China hold defense talks in Beijing
- White House solicited question on Iran from writer
- Indicted billionaire Stanford returned to Texas
- Analysis: Obama rebukes insurance industry critics
- Chinese media says dissident Liu Xiaobo arrested
- Foreign exchange rates
- China defends export curbs after US, EU complaints
- Andres weakens to tropical storm
- `Tonight' sidekick Ed McMahon dies in LA at 86
- Phillies win opener of Series rematch
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Chinese media says dissident Liu Xiaobo arrested
- Bolivia: 8 Mennonite men accused of raping women
- New storm poised to affect Taiwan over weekend
- Conservationist: 15 rare Sumatran elephants killed
- Andres weakens to tropical storm
- US, EU file unfair-trade cases against China
- Japan exports fall 40.9 percent in May
- Memphis hospital confirms Jobs liver transplant
- It's a man, baby! Scan reveals NY mummy is male
- Oil drops below $69 as traders eye US dollar
- Serena Williams complains about food rules
- Safin loses final match at Wimbledon
- Fed mulls tweaks to economic revival programs
- Madoff lawyer seeks 12-year sentence for client
- Dog in Calif. came _ somehow _ from Saudi Arabia
- Bravo to play for Victoria
- Asian stocks recover ahead of Fed announcement
- Boston Globe, union reach tentative agreement
- Conan O'Brien, 'Tonight' pay tribute to Ed McMahon
- Wizards send T-Wolves No. 5 pick
- 'Jon & Kate' on hiatus while Gosselins separate
- Storm bolsters Philippine water-drenching ritual
- Bucks send Jefferson to Spurs in 4-player swap
- NZ parliament supports Iran peoples' freedom bid
- Ramirez makes comeback in Albuquerque
- Tentative agreement on financial summit document
- Andres weakens to tropical storm, back out to sea
- Afridi annoyed next World Cup comes so soon
- Malaysia AirAsia scraps admin fees to boost sales
- Analysis: Nuclear concerns still weigh heavy on US
- Lawmaker: White House wants bipartisan health plan
- Japan shares gain ahead of Fed's rate decision
- Missile death toll at 55 in Pakistan
- Swiss engineering firm Sulzer cuts 1,400 jobs
- Jackpot winner donates hefty sum and turns part of haul into pillow
- 25 killed as bus falls into gorge in north India
- Europe truck sales fall 39 percent in May
- Iran's Khamenei may be a casualty in vote crisis
- Chicago closes on SuperLiga semis, Chivas out
- Kosovo ex-prime minister arrested in Bulgaria
- Key figures in Iran's ruling circles
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- Blind Iraqi girl gets new set of eyes in London
- Australia records third swine flu-related death
- Migrants boost Jewish settler numbers in West Bank
- Sayonara, mobsters; neighbors oust Japanese gangs
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- 23 Taliban killed in southern Afghanistan
- Kaohsiung mayor to seek re-election after merger
- ASIA AT 0700 GMT, Wednesday, June 24, 2009
- China working with US to avoid sea confrontations
- Analysis: SC gov's walk in woods problem for GOP
- Highlights of UN resolution against NKorea
- Jatropha tree examined as a biofuel alternative
- Alleged lover of Asia's richest woman testifies
- Bus plunge into gorge kills 25 in northern India
- Conservative candidate pulls fraud complaint
- Kuroda steers Dodgers over White Sox
- Iraq: Kurds demand oil bidding round be annulled
- Groups fear Malaysia may deport Myanmar protesters
- China defends export curbs after US, EU complaints
- Piaggio starts Vespa production in Vietnam
- Iran: Conservative candidate pulls fraud complaint
- Australia records 3rd swine flu-related death
- Lions lock Hines at disciplinary hearing
- Investigators seek why automated train didn't stop
- Suspected US troop remains sent home from Vietnam
- Storm roars across Philippines, 5 dead
- Ireland will grant visa-free treatment to Taiwanese from July
- Conservationist: 15 rare Sumatran elephants killed
- Global recession nearing bottom, OECD says
- At age 88, man in US forced to deal with war past
- Shanghai's new residency policy draws complaints
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Taiwan stock prices surge
- Euro higher vs dollar to $1.4106
- FIA panel meets amid breakaway threat
- Student alleges discrimination by Abercrombie
- Aung San Suu Kyi lawyers appeal for more witnesses
- Kosovo ex-prime minister arrested in Bulgaria
- China, US say to work to avoid sea confrontations
- Amnesty: Police brutality widespread in Indonesia
- Asia stocks rebound before Fed; Europe up slightly
- Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo placed under arrest
- Zimbabwe confirms tour by Bangladesh in August
- China shares hit 11-month high on revival hopes
- Hreidarsson agrees Portsmouth contract extension
- Ford raises UK prices 4 pct due to weaker pound
- Milutinovic visits Brazil delegation at Confed Cup
- Kazakh lawmakers back restrictive Internet law
- US dollar down in Europe
- SAfrica needs to shed inferiority against Brazil
- Doctors fear swine flu spreading among Aborigines
- Hamburg loses sporting director
- Greek militants claim policeman's shooting
- Iran says it is considering downgrading UK ties
- Vietnam's inflation eases to 3.9 percent
- World markets await key Fed statement
- Supreme leader says Iran won't cede on election
- UN: Red locust disaster prevented in East Africa
- Survey shows Taiwan teenagers have strong moral sense
- Russia signals support for 5-party talks on NKorea
- Dilshan says he thrives as an opener
- China to repair cave where human fossils found
- EU tells Hungary to curb budget gap by 2011
- Unusual betting pattern reported at Wimbledon
- Isabell Werth suspended after horse's doping test
- German cabinet approves 2010 budget
- Albanian novelist Ismail Kadare wins Spanish prize
- 2 Romanian ministers probed by parliament
- Egypt: 1 African migrant killed near Israel border
- China to beef up security ahead of National Day
- Kosovo is urged to shut contaminated camp for Roma
- Maker of China's filtering software gets threats
- Western Balkan heads set on stronger regional ties
- Hardline Somali leader vows to fight foreigners
- FIFA gave away 70,000 free tickets in group stage
- Beckenbauer: Bayern should keep Lucio
- Israel: 2 former Cabinet ministers sentenced
- Israel: settlement issue prompted US meeting delay
- Stock futures rise ahead of Fed, economic data
- Economics minister touts importance of building Taiwanese brands
- Kim's son takes over NKorea spy agency: report
- For Del Bosque, Madrid firing still hurts
- Oil drops below $69 as traders eye US dollar
- French tourists in NYC police chase
- Mosley: Deal reached for unified F1 championship
- Pakistan Taliban chief dodged missile: officials
- Taipei mayor to make Deaflympics promotion visit to Hong Kong
- FTSE 100 up 6.41 at 4,236.43
- Number of teenage male HIV carriers up sharply
- Wimbledon betting soars after mention of injury
- Gazprom sales weak, but European demand recovering
- At age 88, US man forced to deal with war past
- Amnesty: Police brutality widespread in Indonesia
- Power likely to be the key at BMW International
- ECB to lend banks record euro442B
- Storm roars across Philippines, killing 5
- Liverpool CEO Parry to head British betting probe
- New protest planned outside Iran parliament
- ASIA AT 1200 GMT, Wednesday, June 24, 2009
- Justice minister vows to transform prisons into tourist attractions
- Australian State of Origin rugby league result
- Student alleges discrimination by Abercrombie
- Euro bank lending rates slump after ECB auction
- Nagoya defeats Suwon to reach ACL quarterfinals
- Jobs appears closer to returning to work at Apple
- World Bank: Russian economy to shrink 7.9 pct
- Queensland wins record 4th straight Origin series
- World markets steady ahead of key Fed statement
- Red Cross commemorates founding battle globally
- Mosley to step down after deal to prevent F1 split
- Kawasaki knocks out ACL champs Gamba Osaka
- US investigators test train controls after crash
- Monsanto 3Q profit falls 14 pct, will cut 900 jobs
- Albanian writer Ismail Kadare wins Spanish prize
- US durable goods orders rise unexpectedly in May
- Pakistani Taliban chief dodged missile: officials
- Petrova beats Peer to reach 3rd round at Wimbledon
- Western Balkan heads set on stronger regional ties
- Stock futures rise after strong durable goods data
- Reports: Russia in talks on Angolan satellite
- Mousavi wife: Iran under 'martial law'
- NKorea threatens US; world anticipates missile
- Cute clownfish could be rising star of Taiwan's aquaculture sector
- Lions lock Hines banned for 1 game
- Doctor in dramatic South Pole rescue dies at 57
- World Bank: Russian economy to shrink 7.9 pct
- Turkey military denies involvement in alleged plot
- Sri Lanka to restore powerful media-control panel
- Taiwan could get lots more tourists with Shanghai cruise ship
- Residential property poised to lead India rebound
- FC Seoul beats Kashima, advances to ACL quarters
- Chechnya blasts kill 2 cilivians, wound 5 police
- Total, Novatek to develop Siberian gas field
- Obama to meet the pope while in Italy for G8
- Asian Champions League knockout rounds
- US investigators test controls after train crash
- Zheng upset by Hantuchova at Wimbledon
- A glance at battle that inspired Red Cross founder
- Discrimination victims often unaware of rights
- Minister proposes opening Taiwan-Japan youth baseball camp
- Citi boosting salaries to offset lower bonuses
- Bangladeshis to get mobile phone alerts for floods
- Gamba knocked out of ACL, Koreans progress
- E. Timor president hopes for decision on pipeline
- US investigators test train controls after crash
- China's Sinopec to acquire Addax Petroleum
- WHO: 3 more Sub-Saharan countries report swine flu
- Stocks rise after strong durable goods reading
- Gov't: Irish to vote again on EU treaty in October
- Tropical storm roars across Philippines; 6 killed
- Lufthansa increases fuel surcharge
- Havel to make debut as director of his last play
- Ancient well, and body, found in Cyprus
- Obama sending ambassador to Syria after years
- Railways urge train travel to climate summit
- May new home sales dip 0.6 percent
- Obama to meet the pope while in Italy for G-8
- Ford says more of its suppliers are ailing in 2009
- Marlene Dietrich letters sold at auction
- Poland cuts interest rate to 3.5 percent
- Djokovic cruises into 3rd round at Wimbledon
- Mousavi wife compares Iran state to martial law
- Xstrata persists in bid to wed Anglo American
- Serbia to help media survive economic crisis
- Brazil: Amazon tributary hits high mark
- South African hopes hit by Parker's knee injury
- Sharapova upset by Dulko at Wimbledon
- Wimbledon Results
- US governor's absence raises questions
- Mandela wishes SAfrica football team well
- Obama and Rudd discuss NKorea
- Gov't: Irish to vote again on EU treaty in October
- US data helps world markets rally ahead of Fed
- Prostitution to be decriminalized: official
- Austria battles floods after 2 days of rain
- Puerto Rico considers cell phone ban for drivers
- Study shows more Muslims in Germany than thought
- Israel: 2 ex-Cabinet ministers sent to prison
- Report: Russia needs to clean up judicial system
- Durable goods orders up in May; new home sales dip
- Russia can't decide on star for military aircraft
- China's director of Taiwan affairs visits US
- Odense goalkeeper Onyszko guilty of assault
- Greek flights face disruption by strike
- Serbia reports 1st case of swine flu
- Sudan: 4 sentenced to die for US diplomat killing
- Teams in 2010 FIA Formula One Championship
- British woman with prosthetic arm sues Abercrombie
- Andres weakens to tropical depression in Pacific
- UN reports decline in cultivation of some drugs
- Hull manager Phil Brown fined over ref criticism
- Gunman kills football coach at US high school
- Andres weakens to depression, back out to sea
- Montgomery Gentry inducted into Grand Ole Opry
- Bank of England concerns over recovery timing
- Southern Baptists have mixed view of Obama
- Santana may drop defensive tactics for semifinals
- Serena Williams eases past Groth at Wimbledon
- Messi wants Mascherano to come to Barcelona
- Time Warner, Comcast to start online video trials
- Lighter monsoon rains may hurt Indian economy
- Oil rises as traders await Fed meeting
- Marko Marin joins Werder Bremen
- Tajiks arrest alleged Islamic group members
- Analysis: Governor's trip problem for Republicans
- SEC pitches tightened rules for money-market funds
- Zheng upset by Hantuchova at Wimbledon
- World markets up ahead of Fed after strong US data
- Beijing urges U.S. to scrap Taiwan arms sale
- China arrests leading democracy advocate: media
- Taiwanese visitors visa-free to Irish Republic for 90 days
- Taiwan DPP condemns outcome of county mergers and upgrades
- Kaohsiung mayor to seek re-election after merger
- Taiwan scientists pioneer DNA vaccine patches
- Prosecutors question Taiwan former first lady Wu Shu-jen
- Showcase skills in Matsu, Taiwan
- No timetable for U.S. beef in Taiwan: Yeh
- Jackpot winner in Taiwan donates millions
- Going native at Food Taipei
- Taiwan officials to visit China for financial MOU talks
- Former FAT chair on wanted list
- Teen HIV cases
- Iran cracks down on Mousavi
- Embattled Berlusconi says he's never paid for sex
- Hong Kong feng shui master battles for tycoon's estate
- Hurricane Andres swipes Mexico
- Ecstasy on the rise
- KMT interest conflicts risk Taiwan security
- Obama keeps his distance as he wins over crowds
- D.C. metro warned of weakness before crash: investigators
- North Korea likely to fire missiles off east coast
- One dead, seven missing as storm whips Philippines
- U.S. chooses expediency over rights in Central Asia
- Foreign reporters allowed scripted trip to Tibet
- Ghosts of communist insurgency return to haunt Malaysia
- Parker, Broderick parents again
- Jonas brother Nick lobbies for diabetes research
- Teacher loses battle against Web rankings
- Spector in 'sensitive needs' area of prison
- Dog found in California came from Saudi Arabia
- Saturn moon may harbor life-giving ocean: study
- Early obesity raises pancreatic cancer risk
- Cousteau inspires Mexico's first marine observatory
- Seoul police foil suspected high tech exam cheats
- Economic recession nears bottom: OECD
- Orders rebound as May stockpiles fall: China Steel
- Madoff's lawyer seeks 12-year sentence
- ECB lends record sums to Europe's commercial banks
- AirAsia bullish as airlines struggle
- Intel in strategic Nokia alliance
- China defends curbs on exports
- Japan's exports fall 40.9 percent in May
- Boeing delays Dreamliner again
- Vietnam inflation
- Ford ups UK prices
- Ikea in Russia
- Taiwan share prices close up 2.95 percent
- U.S. stocks close mixed as Fed policymakers meet
- Asian stocks recover ahead of Fed statement
- Dollar gains on yen in Asia with eyes on Fed
- Oil in Asia below US$69
- Mandela tour, protest museum in Soweto
- Lineup no support as Wang takes sixth loss
- Denilson stint in Vietnam over: reports
- Phillies win opener of Series rematch
- Chelsea snaps up teenage striker from City
- Hull 'serious' about Michael Owen
- Malouda contract
- Valverde Tour
- Player tax benefits
- Venus, Safina stroll as Murray keeps home fans happy
- Hull, Yzerman head Hall of Fame inductees
- Bucks send swingman Jefferson to Spurs in four-player swap
- Ronaldo topped by Messi in world star study
- UOB Asset recommends Taiwan stocks on China relations
- Beijing Hualian, Shanghai Bailan to visit Taiwan on buying trip
- Taiwan may keep interest rates unchanged on signs worst is over
- Nike 4Q profit declines on costs to cut jobs
- Netanyahu rejects French call to 'freeze' Jewish settlements
- US wrote to Iran's supreme leader in May: report
- Chen’s office clarifies Taiwan ex-president’s passport application
- Cross-strait talks on trade pact may start in October: minister
- Over 90% of domestic demand stimulus projects completed: Taiwan Cabinet
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou registers for KMT leadership race
- Taiwan DPP protests government plans for U.S. beef imports
- Taiwan DPP demands immediate release ex-President Chen Shui-bian
- Chinese visitors to Taiwan up 2.8 times in January-May
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou orders military to clean up its act
- Gunman kills football coach at US high school
- Saudi women train to sell lingerie
- Irish lawmaker hails visa-free status as big step in bilateral ties
- Sudan: 4 sentenced to die for US diplomat killing
- Honduran Congress ask OAS to leave ahead of vote
- Warren Buffett says economy remains flat
- Brain scans show how hypnosis can paralyze a limb
- Pepsi inks deal to produce, sell snacks in Japan
- Stocks market gains ahead of Fed statement
- Sea Launch Co. files for bankruptcy protection
- German actress Hanne Hiob dies at 86
- Federer eases into 3rd round at Wimbledon
- Total, Novatek to develop Siberian gas field
- Poland angry over Russian World War II claims
- Lawyer: French minister urged Boonen's Tour ban
- Russia tentatively approves bill on pedophilia
- Witnesses report clashes around Iran's parliament
- Report: NKorea's Kim using gifts to win support
- China's Sinopec to acquire Addax Petroleum
- Britain replaces USA as Iran's verbal target
- SAfrica coach Santana faces team he knows well
- Seinfeld star pushes comedy cure for Mideast
- Bank of England concerned about recovery timing
- US gov't advised not to buy new detection machines
- UN: impact of economic crisis could last years
- Oil falls ahead of Federal Reserve statement
- Swiss franc down on central bank intervention talk
- Report: Real move for Valencia's Albiol
- Bomb strikes Shiite district in Baghdad, killing 6
- Swiss order more evidence destroyed in nuke probe
- Lehman can investigate Barclays over deal value
- 3 dead in bus accident in Spain
- Oscars doubling best-picture nominees to 10
- Cypriot ambulance driver infected with swine flu
- Jill Biden heads to Europe next month
- Mosley to step down after deal to prevent F1 split
- Former player arrested in killing of US coach
- Sarkozy urges stop to Jewish settlement building
- Deadliest US missile strikes in Pakistan
- Telescope finds space blobs are growing galaxies
- Study: Saturn moon has liquid water below surface
- China arrests dissident who championed reforms
- Swine flu testing to be required at sports event
- Bomb strikes Shiite market in Baghdad, killing 21
- Billy Crystal takes '700 Sundays' on the road
- US study: New radiation detectors not worth cost
- Scary NY welcome for French tourists: police chase
- Bomb strikes Shiite market in Baghdad, killing 56
- US approves import ban on Sharp TVs, displays
- Prehistoric flute in Germany is oldest known
- US, Venezuela look to exchange ambassadors
- 53 baby birds seized from US teen's bedroom
- Chicago charity distributes bikes in Zambia
- UK retailer Habitat sorry for Iran tags on Twitter
- Afghan girl burned by white phosphorus heads home
- Togo lawmakers abolish death penalty
- Southern Baptists have mixed view of Obama
- Swine flu certification required at Univ. Games
- Former player charged with killing Iowa coach
- LinkedIn connects with ex-Yahoo exec as new CEO
- Conn. church creates stir with gay exorcism video
- Population of world's millionaires shrinks
- Marathon Oil sells Irish subsidiary to Vermilion
- Pro-Iranian regime hackers invade Oregon computers
- First US economic espionage trial winds down
- News startup expects 10 pct of Web readers to pay
- Fed says recession easing, inflation not a threat
- Elisabeth Hasselbeck: No merit to plagiarism claim
- Dunga may make more changes to Brazil in semifinal
- Nike, Hall of Fame sued over Michael Jordan line
- Hotel suicide suspect pleads innocent to smuggling
- Clinton calls Chinese, Russian FMs on NKorea
- Djokovic doesn't mind ceding Wimbledon spotlight
- US officials arrest head of anti-gang group in LA
- US: No decision yet on North Korean ship
- 6 killed, 5 wounded in Russia's North Caucasus
- Paul McCartney to play benefit in Atlanta park
- Brazil: Amazon destruction slows in May
- Netanyahu: Demilitarized state plan gaining ground
- Crawford finds peace by giving away silver medal
- South Carolina governor says he had an affair
- NASA's new moon probe sends back moon shots
- Serena Williams wins easily again at Wimbledon
- Obama to visit pope during G-8 visit
- Owner: Rachel Alexandra to skip Breeders' Cup
- US general says troops need new view of Aghan war
- Chelios says he wants to play a 26th NHL season
- IOC monitoring case against China's 2000 gymnasts
- US climate bill proponents agree to concessions
- Minor league team activate Orlando Hernandez
- Lavish NYC jailhouse bar mitzvah not so kosher
- Energy prices drop with gasoline supplies surging
- Russian parliament angry at Japan over islands
- Pakistan: No extradition request from India
- Nigerian testifies that congressman sought bribes
- Stocks zigzag after Fed rate announcement
- Ji seeks a second US LPGA win at Rochester
- Bomb strikes Shiite market in Baghdad, killing 61
- Cruise ship docked in Spain reports swine flu
- IRL's Briscoe stays in lead with 3 straight 2nds
- Author acknowledges lifting Wiki material
- US rescinds July 4 invites for Iran diplomats
- Perez Hilton sues Black Eyed Peas manager
- Peppers ends stalemate, signs with Panthers
- Foreign talent pool for draft smaller than usual
- China's Sinopec makes $7.2B bid for Addax
- Norwegian Football Results
- Women in Iran's protests: head scarves and rocks
- Major bombings in Iraq since Jan. 1
- Sea Launch Co. files for bankruptcy reorganization
- Feds arrest head of anti-gang group in LA
- UN's Gaza war crimes probe to screen hearings live
- California doomsday: State could run out of cash
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Berlusconi seeks to rehabilitate Italy image
- Irish Catholic orders to tell gov't of wealth soon
- Azarenka displays ruthless streak to rout Olaru
- Journalist Saberi urges Iran to free aid worker
- Canadian gets 7 1/2 years on US smuggling charges
- Basque activist detained in southwest France
- Witnesses report clashes around Iran's parliament
- Wimbledon Seeds Fared
- Venezuela eases price controls on basic foods
- Police: Suspect in coach killing attacked house
- SEC pitches tightened rules for money-market funds
- Women in Iran's protests: head scarves and rocks
- US discounts Iraq withdrawal risk despite attacks
- Glover doesn't let Open victory affect work plans
- Anika Larsen celebrates her family in a musical
- Dollar climbs as Fed says recession easing
- Stocks end mostly higher after Fed assessment
- US upsets Spain to reach Confederations Cup final
- Former player charged with killing US coach
- Analysis: Gov's affair is problem for Republicans
- EEOC sues Kmart for disability discrimination
- Nobel prize-winning immunologist Jean Dausset dies
- Owner: Rachel Alexandra to skip Breeders' Cup
- Fed says recession easing, inflation is tame
- Altidore gets his message across this time
- Bomb strikes Shiite market in Baghdad, killing 69
- News startup expects 10 pct of Web readers to pay
- Fatah leadership meeting set, first since 1989
- Nike 4Q profit declines on costs to cut jobs
- NASA plans fueling test for space shuttle
- Telescope finds space blobs are pubescent galaxies
- Jamaica sells 2 debt-ridden sugar estates
- White House warns of US defense spending bill veto
- Tevez considering three offers
- NYC disciplines 7 in fatal 2007 ground zero blaze
- NY judge delays restitution order in Madoff case
- US investigators see 'anomalies' in track circuit
- Perez Hilton sues Black Eyed Peas manager
- And the Oscar might have gone to ...
- Sears Tower to undergo $350 million green remodel
- US drone attack claims 80 lives in Pakistan
- Iran police swiftly crush protest
- Wimbledon at a glance
- US triumph over Spain helps image of football
- O'Hair's third child born day after US Open
- Mexico vows to keep looking for 'lost' island
- Sharapova exits early at Wimbledon; Federer wins
- A look at governors who were embroiled in affairs
- UK police: Robbery suspect won't be extradited
- IMF: Ireland recession worst in developed world
- Lopez headlining Top Rank card on Boardwalk
- Citi boosting salaries to offset lower bonuses
- US: Al-Qaida numbers, activity drop in Iraq
- Puerto Rico tackles decades-old status issue
- Metals finish higher amid early weakness in dollar
- US coach who helped launch NFL careers is slain
- Rosenborg wins 1-0, extends lead to 10 in Norway
- Iowa coach who helped launch NFL careers is slain
- DA defends program training illegal immigrants
- Time Warner Cable prices debt offering
- Police: US neighbor blares porn to chase off kids
- Decathon champ Clay tweaks hamstring
- Old Spain returns in loss to US at Confed Cup
- US seeks prison term for famed dino hunter
- Venezuela, US move to restore expelled ambassadors
- Buffett enjoys $2.1 million lunch with investor
- Netanyahu meeting called off with US Mideast envoy
- Philippines, Brazil unite on energy, agriculture
- Catholic magazine attacks Italian prime minister
- Intel clears hurdle in proposed Wind River deal
- Pro-Iranian regime hackers invade US computers
- Greek reporter's parents call for son's release
- Agassi adds World Team Tennis to busy portfolio
- Russia's Medvedev heads to Nigeria
- White House threatens veto over F-22 jet fighters
- Doctor in dramatic South Pole rescue dies in US
- Even Thabeet, Rubio come with doubts in this draft
- Obama signs war-finding bill
- Latin America stocks flat as US says crisis easing
- Howard in net helps US to historic win
- Supremacist blogger accused of threatening judges
- US euphoric after upset of Spain
- Oscars double down with 10 best-picture nominees
- Sources: Ex-cyberchief is top pick to head ICANN
- Climate bill proponents in US agree to concessions
- UN: Few peace accords seek to curb wartime rapes
- `Transformers' strikes midnight chimes with $16M
- David Mamet sets world premiere for fall
- US dino hunter gets probation in theft case
- US attorney general wants cocaine sentences review
- Nora Ephron brings stories of clothes to the stage
- Poor nations ask rich for bailout from crisis
- Packers finalize new deal with WR Jennings
- Facebook testing new control for shielding updates
- Probers look at track `anomalies' in US derailment
- Titans coach's nickname for backs: Dumb and Dumber
- New Times Square art exhibition space opens
- Latest governor scandal is a blow to Republicans
- Scientists study foes' ways at Creation Museum
- Supremacist blogger accused of threatening judges
- Crucial senator says immigration revamp possible
- In Burlington, help for French-speaking shoppers
- Spanish woman butted by Yellowstone bison
- Mexico president says future of democracy at stake
- NY judge delays restitution order in Madoff case
- Senate urges pardon for first black boxing champ
- Thursday, July 2
- Louisiana musicians help in film's score
- Grand Canyon fraught with peril for unprepared
- Want an all-American Independence Day? Try London
- Nature group: Third of ocean sharks threatened
- Must-see fireworks: Vegas to Rushmore to Cape Cod
- Reno's Artown fest: All of July, and mostly free
- Lobster-rich Maine won't cost a tail and a claw
- Weird politics: Hold on, did he just say that?
- Obama signs war-funding bill
- Montana dino hunter gets probation in theft case
- Jive-talking twin Transformers raise race issues
- Nike 4Q profit declines but sees 'swoosh' recovery
- US Senate urges Obama to pardon first black champ
- AP Newsbreak: Jena Six cases near conclusion
- UN envoy heads to Myanmar
- US governor's career launched by wife he betrayed
- Man gets 17 years in TI rap crew attack
- Senate urges pardon for first black champ
- Braves' Kawakami leaves after getting hit by liner
- US calls on China to revoke Web filter order
- UN envoy heads to Myanmar
- US calls on China to revoke Web filter order
- Cops question Brit star about robbery of paparazzi
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Tropical storm kills 8 in Philippines; 11 missing
- ALBA bloc expands in Venezuela talks
- US church creates stir with gay exorcism video
- Official: Crisis likely to up Mexican migration
- Oil dips near $68 amid mixed US crude demand signs
- Police think shooting suspect is in Mexico
- New search set for missing US woman in St Maarten
- HASH(0x9fecbb0)
- HASH(0x9f6ee9c)
- HASH(0x9fca5c8)
- HASH(0x9c2dfc4)
- HASH(0x9be8494)
- HASH(0x9fdb5b4)
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Obama says insurers profit with his health plan
- Mexico wins friendly over Venezuela 4-0
- Mexico wins friendly over Venezuela 4-0
- Chavez sees US, Europe behind Iran protests
- Revolution and Wizards draw 1-1 in SuperLiga
- Federal prosecutors take over fire probe in Mexico
- Caribbean news briefs
- E. Timor president hopes for decision on pipeline
- Obama leaves door open to tax on health benefits
- NKorea warns of 'fire shower of nuclear' attack
- Google access in China temporarily disrupted
- Foreign exchange rates
- All Blacks test spots on line in Italy test
- Paper reveals South Carolina gov's e-mail exchange
- Venezuela state oil company borrowing to pay debts
- Copa Libertadores Glance
- Cruzeiro downs Gremio 3-1 in to open semis
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Kendall doubles, scores in Brewers' wild win
- Former IBF champion Spadafora wins on TKO
- House passes $44B Homeland Security spending bill
- Major League Soccer Results
- California professor's Gaza e-mail OK'd by panel
- Venezuela, US move to restore expelled ambassadors
- Husbands of jailed reporters speak at US vigil
- Toronto beats New York 2-0
- Vietnam's trade deficit contracts to $2.1 billion
- Yao's foot injury not healed
- Timor seeks help to protect whale, dolphin hotspot
- Indicted billionaire to appear in court in Texas
- Asia markets gain as Fed underpins recovery hopes
- Analysis: Why do politicians cheat?
- Australian welcomes IMF policy endorsement
- Poor countries want greater role in world economy
- Yao's foot injury not healed
- Revolution, Wizards draw 1-1,
- Source: Cavs close to trade for Shaq
- Ericsson names former financial chief as new CEO
- Bernanke to face hostile questioning on BofA deal
- Obama, Merkel meet under cloud of disagreement
- Sinopec seeks capacity, reserves with Addax bid
- Mousavi Web site: 70 professors detained in Iran
- Japan auto production tumbles again in May
- Nepal asks UN to extend peace mission
- Scriptwriter Serena reaches 3rd round at Wimbledon
- National League Leaders
- American League Leaders
- Toytoa president says product lineup under review
- Alleged lover of Asia's richest woman backs claim
- Toyota president says product lineup under review
- Education ministry to address gender equality issues in schools
- MOFA evaluating new cooperation projects with allies
- US national security adviser in Pakistan for talks
- Toyota president says product lineup under review
- China executes 2 drug traffickers
- Greek flights canceled, delayed by strike
- Japan stocks rally as yen's fall boosts exporters
- China, Turkmenistan seal long-term energy deal
- 4 die in flooding in eastern Czech Republic
- Sidelined lawmaker watches Arabs, Jews drift apart
- Sources: Cavs close to acquiring Shaq from Suns
- Taipei Film Festival to feature six U.S. documentaries
- 'High' wallabies blamed for Aussie crop circles
- Cross-strait culture summit slated for September in Beijing
- Ericsson names new CEO as Svanberg goes to BP
- Obama, Merkel to meet under cloud of disagreement
- Gazprom considers 30 pct cut in investment
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Kyrgyz lawmakers back US air base deal
- Al-Qaida says kills US aid worker in Mauritania
- Cloud Gate calls for artists to join 2010 Wanderer program
- Egyptian tycoon's death sentence ratified
- HK activists protest Chinese dissident's arrest
- Mousavi Web site: 70 professors detained in Iran
- TV: Al-Qaida says it killed American in Mauritania
- Wednesday's Sports In Brief
- Wandering US gov will find tough trail at home
- Malaysia's Petronas posts lower net profit
- Lawyer: Politkovskaya murder aquittal overturned
- China accuses Google of spreading pornography
- China report outlines quake rebuilding problems
- Euro up against dollar at $1.3968
- Lebanon parliament elects pro-Hezbollah speaker
- Oil hovers above $69 amid mixed crude demand signs
- Taiwan, Belgium sign financial supervisory cooperation accord
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Lawyer: Politkovskaya murder acquittal overturned
- Poland's jobless rate down to 10.8 percent in May
- Malaysia's Anwar: Ready to be jailed for sodomy
- Murderer of Italian artist receives life in prison
- Taiwan stock prices surge on hopes of broader cross-strait links
- Cyprus prevents activists from sailing to Gaza
- Asian markets gain as Fed underpins recovery hopes
- H&M 2Q net profit rises 6.4 pct
- Egyptian tycoon's death sentence ratified
- China shares rise after Fed boosts recovery hopes
- 6 die in flooding in eastern Czech Republic
- 7 Thai navy cadets test positive for swine flu
- Saudis behead local man for raping a boy
- China accuses Google of spreading pornography
- UK looks to young geeks to secure cyberspace
- Kyrgyz lawmakers back deal to keep US base open
- 86% of gun crime cases in first five months of 2009 solved: ministry
- Somali Islamists cut off hands, feet of thieves
- Standard Chartered reports strong start to year
- Singapore's Resorts World cuts visitors forecast
- US dollar mixed in Europe
- Nigeria militants say attack Shell pipeline
- Stuttgart signs Celozzi, Schwarz
- Turkish author acquitted of insulting Islam
- Iran reform leader says pressure to drop challenge
- 2 suspected ETA members arrested near Paris
- China executes 6 people ahead of UN anti-drug day
- Politkovskaya murder acquittal overturned
- Albania inaugurates highway to Kosovo
- Asia's small businesses holding on to workers
- Ballesteros makes press appearance
- Cambodian leader announces 3 more swine flu cases
- European markets down as Fed enthusiasm wanes
- Air France: Flight 447 pilot's body retrieved
- President Ma registers for KMT chairmanship election
- Israel marks 3rd anniversary of soldier's capture
- Tropical storm kills 8 in Philippines; 8 missing
- UN: Zimbabwe still hungry despite increased output
- NKorea vows to enlarge its atomic arsenal
- BBC says it will publish top executives' salaries
- EU seeks court fine for Italy
- Corfu: Trial over children's gas deaths postponed
- US football's rise can be traced to MLS, Europe
- China, Turkmenistan seal landmark energy deal
- Issey Miyake looks to Turkey for summer display
- China will review planned dam that threatens fish
- Fresh fruit from Pingtung to make debut in Shanghai: executive
- Billy Bob Thornton's estranged daughter indicted
- Israel scaling back army presence in West Bank
- Real Madrid agrees deal for Albiol
- Oil hovers near $69 amid mixed crude demand signs
- Alleged lover of Nina Wang backs claims to estate
- Trial postponed over Corfu gas deaths
- Euro-zone industrial orders down 35.5 pct in April
- Next London subway stop: spiritual enlightenment
- Indonesia to stop sending maids to Malaysia
- Woolworths resurrected as online store
- Agricultural authorities said U.S. beef safe for consumption
- AIG moves to spin off 2 units, reduce gov't debt
- Stock futures slip before GDP, jobless claims data
- AIG moves to spin off 2 units, reduce gov't debt
- Rain hits first round at BMW International
- Baseball gets boost at 4 Chinese universities
- EU, Switzerland agree deal on border cargo checks
- Taiwan opposition petitions for Chen's release
- Lebanon parliament re-elects pro-Hezbollah speaker
- Brazil backtracks after delegation head complains
- Pacific high pressure system to decide tropical storm's movement
- Astana announces Tour de France lineup
- Ballesteros makes press appearance
- Transport fee for bikes on trains to get 50 percent discount
- Iraqi police say bomb kills 7 in southwest Baghdad
- FTSE 100 down 33.70 at 4,246.28
- USAID commits $1 million to climate initiative
- Five changes for Lions against South Africa
- Iran expected to dominate G8 meeting in Italy
- Japan PM vows to pull Japan out of economic slump
- Merkel: Freedom to demonstrate 'very important'
- Greek ex-Siemens executive arrested in Germany
- US win is a 1-time thing, Spain says
- Police say bomb kills 7 in southwest Baghdad
- ConAgra Foods 4Q profit drops 13 percent
- Myanmar says American main culprit in Suu Kyi case
- Nixon administration pressured Israel on nukes
- 9 die in flooding in eastern Czech Republic
- Netanyahu, French officials discuss peace efforts
- German journalist in serious condition after crash
- ICC approves TV reviews in tests, day-night trials
- Barroso: historic chance to end Cyprus conflict
- UBS appoints new chief executive for Asia business
- Stock futures rise before GDP, jobless claims data
- EU warns Italy, Belgium over waste rules
- Berlin activists pose as Merkel, Obama superheros
- BP taps Ericsson boss in surprise appointment
- Kuznetsova eases into 3rd round at Wimbledon
- Next London subway stop: spiritual enlightenment
- Kaohsiung hotels 60 percent full ahead of World Games
- Economy dips at slightly lower 5.5 percent pace
- New jobless claims rise unexpectedly to 627K
- US economy dips at slightly lower 5.5 percent pace
- DPP chairwoman launches drive pushing for ex-president's release
- Deadlock on whaling said hurting oversight body
- Stranded oil tanker damages coral in southern Taiwan
- Zimbabwe's premier seeks French aid, investment
- Stock futures decline after rise in jobless claims
- Dutch ministers' expenses: no scandalous spending
- Obama urges release of Cuban political prisoners
- New jobless claims rise unexpectedly to 627K
- Thailand fears swine flu outbreak on navy base
- AIG moves to spin off 2 units, reduce US debt
- Ex-Soviet dissident elected Jewish Agency chief
- FOTA wants 'independent' successor to Mosley
- NKoreans mass at rally in capital to denounce US
- Last pole-driven river ferry may close in US
- Brazil's unemployment rate steady in May
- Microsoft says Vista buyers to get free Windows 7
- Spanish lawmakers vote to limit justice law
- Families of children raised by grandparents facing financial stress
- Vacation, not 3rd place, on Spain's mind
- Police in Taiwan and China to step up joint anti-fraud efforts
- Persian radio in Holland gives Iranians news
- Kimberly-Clark to cut 1,600 jobs
- Japanese PM vows to pull economy out of slump
- Signs in Houston warn against gun buys for Mexico
- Cyprus police airlifts shipwrecked Canadian couple
- Indicted billionaire Stanford taken to courthouse
- BofA raises more than the $33.9B required by US
- Israel pulling forces out of 4 West Bank cities
- Pakistan urges US to end drone attacks
- European markets down after US jobless claims rise
- EU adopts binding nuclear safety standards
- Organizers hope US win boosts WCup ticket sales
- New Zealander accused in slaying back in NY jail
- Lions send all-Wales front row to tame Beast
- Albania inaugurates new highway to Kosovo
- VWilliams beats Bondarenko at Wimbledon
- India looks to return to form in Caribbean
- Judge gives final OK to bankruptcy financing
- ECB auction slashes euro bank lending rates
- Somali Islamists cut off hands, feet of thieves
- Stocks open lower after rise in jobless claims
- Hugo Boss delivers sailor-inspired menswear show
- Dolphins owner to announce Estefans' stake in team
- Spanish lawmakers vote to limit justice law
- US trade chief vows action on aid for Airbus jet
- Swedish Pirate Party sides with Greens in EU
- Wimbledon ball girls find unexpected spotlight
- Thailand, Cambodia spar again over disputed border
- 10 die in flooding in eastern Czech Republic
- Israeli Holocaust survivors sue Israeli bank
- China recovers $4 billion in embezzled funds
- Indicted billionaire Stanford taken to courthouse
- Iran reform leader says he won't end his challenge
- Bernanke says he didn't bully BofA to buy Merrill
- US official urges Sri Lanka to open up camps
- EU to help China test carbon capture
- AP Sportlight
- US man gets jail for killing dogs to avoid kennel
- Greek ex-Siemens executive arrested in Germany
- Escort denies being paid to scandalize Berlusconi
- EU sets new industry pollution standards
- MOEA to be proactive in soliciting Chinese investors
- California weighs pollution tax on industries
- Stocks reverse early losses, move slightly higher
- Israel reduces control of 4 West Bank towns
- Chinese tourist arrivals up 2.8-fold in first 5 months: DGBAS
- Officials say UN envoy set to visit Myanmar
- Deadlock on whaling hurting oversight body
- US envoy says Mumbai-style attacks must be stopped
- Hand-foot-mouth disease closes 100 Chinese schools
- Hariri court opens secure tip Web site
- Germany's Britta Steffen breaks freestyle record
- Serb commander's house confiscated
- Petrobras, Vale team up on Brazil energy projects
- Oil rises above $69 on US economy report
- Isabell Werth accepts suspension
- Germany: Western lifestyle cited in girl's killing
- Wimbledon Results
- Romania respects Moldova's territorial integrity
- European markets pare losses as US turns higher
- Mediator: Russian WTO bid slowed by new strategy
- UK's Cambridge bids for Siegfried Sassoon archive
- Dutch study: slowdown, oil prices slow CO2 growth
- Official: Antigua arrest in Stanford case
- Hewitt beats del Potro in 2nd round at Wimbledon
- USAID giving $1 million to Africa climate project
- Brazil: Flooding Amazon tributary at record high
- Armstrong in back seat in Astana's Tour lineup
- Judge gives final OK to GM's bankruptcy financing
- Republican US governor fights for job amid scandal
- Safina reaches 3rd round at Wimbledon
- Russia, Namibia discuss closer cooperation
- Oil rises above $69 on US economic report
- Belgian CO2 emissions down
- Swedish court says no retrial in Pirate Bay case
- Corus to ax more than 2,000 jobs
- BofA to raise more than the $33.9B required by US
- Corus to ax more than 2,000 jobs
- Spanish lawmakers vote to clip judges' wings
- Three cross-strait pacts take effect
- Geithner: Administration pushing financial reform
- Wimbledon: Time for the ladies to earn their keep
- Zimbabwe's premier calls foreign tour 'successful'
- Kremlin warned against expanding Kadyrov's power
- CEO of Olympics marketer Sportfive to step down
- Jobless claims rise; GDP dips at lower pace in 1Q
- Police say bombs kills 9 in southwest Baghdad
- Clarification: Bike distribution in Zambia
- Roddick reaches 3rd round at Wimbledon
- BBC publishes top executives' expense claims
- Honduran military chiefs quit in crisis over vote
- President registers for KMT leadership race
- Flight 447 pilot's body retrieved
- China accuses Google of spreading pornography
- Tsai demands immediate release of Taiwan ex-president Chen
- Taiwan DPP protests government plans for U.S. beef imports
- Taiwan, Belgium sign financial supervisory cooperation accord
- Chinese visitors to Taiwan up in January-May
- Cross-strait culture summit
- Gun crime cases
- The weird and the wonderful on offer at food fair in Taipei
- Fresh fruit from Pingtung to make debut in Shanghai: executive
- Panama pitches fruit juice, chili sauce, coffee at the Food Show
- MOE to address gender equality issues in schools
- Clinical trial center opens
- Prostitution to be decriminalized: official
- Cloud Gate calls for artists to join 2010 Wanderer
- Taipei's 2009 film festival to feature six documentaries from the U.S.
- Taiwan keeps interest rate unchanged at 1.25%
- China Air raises US$176m in private placement
- Good prognosis for Apple's Jobs
- Taiwan share prices close up 1.22 percent
- U.S. stocks mixed after Fed maintains rates
- Asia stock markets gain
- Dollar gains on yen in Asia as Fed holds course
- Oil below US$69 in Asian trade
- End Chen's detention for Taiwan democracy
- Two who played a key role
- Egypt confirms tycoon to hang for murder
- Professors detained in Iran
- 85 percent of Australians say racism a problem: survey
- Media group to sue Italy's Silvio Berlusconi
- Tropical storm kills 8 people
- Sanctions extended
- Iraqi security forces face criticism after market blast
- U.S. celebrates huge victory over Spain
- Shaq to Cavs in blockbuster trade: report
- Federer on cruise control, Sharapova out
- Kendall doubles, scores in Brewers' wild victory
- Did someone say ... Canada D'eh?
- What's on
- HOT SPOTS
- Asia Art Center 亞洲藝術中心
- Kuangdu Museum of Fine Arts 關渡美術館
- Taipei Arena 台北小巨蛋
- National Museum of History 國立歷史博物館
- Summer on a stick: Frozen treats are easy and fun
- Overweight people live longest: Japan study
- Keep your cool, keep your pet cool
- Is 'The Hangover' really that funny?
- Dirty Projectors leader Longstreth talks shop
- For the Record
- The Riff Report
- Big, dumb 'Transformers' could be summer's worst flick
- Michael Jackson dies in LA hospital
- Taiwan McDonald’s issues statement to clarify oil dispute
- Taiwan dollar rises as global recovery signs fuel risk appetite
- Taiwan opposition party urges release of China dissident
- The joint statement calling for the reform of the detention system, implementation of human rights in the administration of just
- Taiwan health official dismisses AIT’s remark on U.S. beef
- NBA game in Taiwan sold out
- O'Neal joins James in Cleveland after trade with Suns
- Santana leads Mets over Cardinals 3-2
- In Brief
- Alves saves Brazil against spirited South Africa
- Perry sizzles to 61 at Travelers Championship
- Murray shines as Hewitt, Roddick loom
- Better lives in Bangladesh - through green power
- Stock markets gain in Asia
- Dollar pressured by lower yields, euro strengthens
- GDP revision fuels Wall Street stocks boost
- Oil extends gains above US$70 in Asia
- Taipei shares close little changed
- British Airways staff agree to work for free
- Australia's Qantas cancels order for fifteen Boeing Dreamliners
- U.S. 5.5 percent GDP decline offers hope of rebound
- BP poaches Ericsson boss Svanberg to help transform oil giant
- China's Wen says foreign firms to get fair treatment
- Makers race to comply with China's Web filter
- Microsoft unveils Windows 7 prices, free upgrades
- Paramount's 'Transformers' may lead summer box-office
- Fashion thumbs nose at crisis at Paris men's shows
- Oscar nominations to include 10 best-picture hopefuls
- 'Charlie's Angel' Farrah Fawcett dies at 62
- Museum celebrates remarkable life of Walt Disney
- Like Elvis, Jackson was a King who died young
- Relieved U.S. keeps base key to Afghan war
- Bing a captain Kirk rule-changer for Google
- Honduras court votes to reinstate military chief
- Obama pushes for passage of climate bill
- In Brief
- Iranian doctor blames militia for protester's death
- Mystery of Sanford's mistress deepens in Argentina
- Moamer Kadhafi showered Rice with gifts, says report
- Vietnam fishermen say their trade hit by Chinese patrols
- A nostalgic and athletic Chinese festival
- In Brief
- Taiwan urges PRC to uphold human rights
- Chinatrust is interested in AIG Taiwan Life unit
- Bargain hunting at closing day of Taipei Food
- Taiwan Health official dismisses AIT's remark on U.S. beef
- AIT head prepares to leave Taiwan
- Pop icon Michael Jackson dies at 50
- US official urges Maoists to embrace democracy
- Sweden wants to resume EU talks with Turkey
- Fed scales back emergency lending programs
- German Elbe valley falls off world heritage list
- US official says new hate crime law needed
- Kroger president to retire
- US trade chief vows action on aid for Airbus jet
- Hollywood says he thought police would kill him
- British Airways staff apply for voluntary pay cuts
- Swedish Pirate Party sides with Greens in EU
- Russia, Namibia discuss closer cooperation
- Stocks push higher, led by homebuilders, retailers
- Fabregas swears loyalty to Arsenal after criticism
- Puma leads fleet for last leg in global yacht race
- US Democrats push for votes on climate bill.
- Hariri court opens secure tip Web site
- Putin criticizes prices at Moscow supermarket
- Sources: US beefs up aid to Somalia to foil rebels
- US official urges Sri Lanka to open up camps
- Sweden wants to resume EU talks with Turkey
- Billionaire Stanford pleads not guilty to fraud
- Kuznetsova questions court placings at Wimbledon
- Heating utility boss gets 14 years in jail
- Escort denies being paid to scandalize Berlusconi
- Hamas leader welcomes Obama's new Mideast approach
- US accountant pleads guilty in UBS tax case
- 'Charlie's Angel' Farrah Fawcett dies at 62
- Jerusalem gay pride parade passes without violence
- Maradona balks at bringing back Riquelme
- Brazilian accuses Lopez of racial slur
- Gunmen attack restaurant, disco in eastern Mexico
- Swiss aerial tram company touts naked attractions
- Bike messenger chic rules Vuitton's catwalk
- Fed scales back emergency lending programs
- Oil rises above $70 on Commerce Department report
- US homeland security chief goes to Europe, Kuwait
- Info gathering allowed in Tribune-Beatty dispute
- NKorea vows nuke attack if provoked by US
- Nigeria government offers militants amnesty
- US diplomat to return to Caracas within days
- Antiguan ex-official arrested in Stanford case
- Estefans join Miami Dolphins as minority owners
- US club owner in fatal fire case out of prison
- Sources: US steps up aid to Somalia to foil rebels
- ECB extend swap lines with Fed
- Hamas leader welcomes Obama's new Mideast approach
- Moroccan activist gets 3-years in jail on contempt
- Kosovo ex-prime minister released from detention
- `Transformers' has record Wednesday with $60.6M
- Sister-in-law accused of stealing from Dane Cook
- Woman held hostage by ex saved by bill collector
- Gaultier delivers gender-bending menswear
- Track sensors to be inspected in wake of US crash
- Big Oil poised for return to Iraq
- Fish in acidic waters grow bigger ears
- Recession, expensive oil slow CO2 growth in 2008
- FIFA asks Iran to clarify reports players punished
- Iran expected to dominate G8 meeting in Italy
- Pakistan's WCup matches to be shared by 3 co-hosts
- Obama: Now is time to pass US climate change bill
- Finland, China in $3 billion deals
- Leaders discuss global crises in Sweden
- Iraq's first postwar oil bidding for oil contracts
- Murray beats Gulbis at Wimbledon
- Hewitt knocks off No. 5 del Potro at Wimbledon
- Dresden Elbe valley dropped from UN heritage list
- Bastareaud admits lying over New Zealand assault
- Obama brings taste of Hawaii to White House
- El Salvador savoring biggest regional win
- Colombia officially in recession
- PC makers race to comply with China's Web filter
- French veteran Santoro loses at Wimbledon
- Delphi defends asset sale to private-equity firm
- Canada court denies convicted serial killer appeal
- Kyrgyzstan: US base will aid anti-terror fight
- CDC: Shortage of childhood infection vaccine over
- Judge denies GM retirees' request for committee
- Letterman's 'Late Show' beats the 'Tonight Show'
- No bail for blogger accused of threatening judges
- Blockbuster: Cavs acquire Shaq from Suns
- US Tour signs deal with Eurosport for UK coverage
- Ship of plastic bottles to send eco-message
- Goosen leads by 2 at BMW International Open
- Dethroned Nepal king's palace now a tourist haunt
- US Swine Flu Cases May Have Hit 1 Million
- Yahoo CEO promises to restore momentum
- Officials: US bolsters Somalia aid to foil rebels
- Words of wisdom for the London Underground
- Dolly Parton writes her first children's book
- France's Bastareaud admits lying over NZ assault
- Football body asks Iran if players were punished
- Bill collector saves woman held hostage in home
- AC Milan reject Pato approach
- FIFA asks Iran if players were punished
- Friends, co-stars react to Farrah Fawcett's death
- Iranian says militiaman killed protester in Tehran
- US Justice Dept: lawmaker not under investigation
- Prosecutor: Stanford should wait for trial in jail
- Obama says he's committed to US immigration reform
- Holyfield's real deal: Home back on auction block
- Barroso: historic chance to end Cyprus conflict
- Honduran court reinstates fired military chief
- Clay withdraws from nationals with hurt hamstring
- Lukashenko: Belarus wants close ties with Europe
- Stocks jump, led by homebuilders, retailers
- 4 bodies, including 2 police, dumped in Mexico
- Daniel Alves scores late as Brazil knocks out host
- Clay withdraws from nationals with hurt hamstring
- US Justice Dept.: Lawmaker not under investigation
- Honduras leader refuses to restore military chief
- Stocks jump, led by homebuilders, retailers
- Banks up borrowing from Fed's emergency program
- Police: Pals eyed in Japanese man's death in Chile
- Obama, Democrats press hard for US climate bill
- Brazil struggles but finds Confed Cup win
- Iraqi bombings kill scores ahead of US withdrawal
- Rising toll at US military hospital in Afghanistan
- Puerto Rico's Soto positive for marijuana at WBC
- General: More troops needed to defeat insurgents
- AP source: GM to build small car in Michigan
- Honduras leader refuses to restore military chief
- Iran opposition leader says he won't give up fight
- Sarkozy visits French Caribbean territories
- Late free kick heartbreak for Bafana Bafana
- Obama urges release of Cuban political prisoners
- Yahoo CEO promises shareholders new momentum
- Small Caribbean bar owner honored by British queen
- US police say nanny could have had other victims
- Obama says he's committed to US immigration reform
- Analysis: Iran's 2-sided rule _ turban and helmet
- Fedorov signs 2-year contract with Russian club
- UBS forecasts a loss for 2Q
- UBS expects to raise $3.5B in new capital
- Australian charged with sex offense in Puerto Rico
- LA Times: Michael Jackson hospitalized
- Dollar mixed as Fed starts to remove supports
- Baby opossum rescued from NY gym's soda machine
- Santana leads Mets over Cardinals 3-2
- Sky Saxon of '60s rock band the Seeds dies
- Sindelar seeking first seniors win
- Venus keeps knee status a mystery at Wimbledon
- Obama nominates Baker as FCC commissioner
- Anger in New Zealand at Bastareaud's lies
- Big Obama campaign donors get ambassadorships
- UBS expects to raise $3.5B in new capital
- Sky Saxon of '60s rock band the Seeds dies
- Milano Notturna Athletics Results
- United cut ties with Liberian keeper Louis Crayton
- Saudi, Libyan leaders top gift-givers to US
- A look at some of the Fed e-mails on BofA, Merrill
- Perry ties course record with 61 at Travelers
- Gartner predicts PC shipment growth in 4Q
- Ungaro does rock-'n'-roll flamenco
- US, Venezuela restoring envoys after expulsions
- Latin America stocks soar, dollar swaps extended
- Mosley: F1 peace deal in doubt over dictator gibe
- Sparks fly at Dries Van Noten's menswear show
- Climate bill showdown: Obama, Dems pressing hard
- Judge says Stanford may be freed on bond
- Alves takes advantage of free kick chance in semi
- Court: Hustler wrong to print dead woman's photos
- Bank of England: no bank 'too big to fail'
- Aliases hinder probe of US officer's slaying
- British wanted poison darts for World War II
- Mosley: F1 peace deal in doubt over dictator gibe
- Officials say US bolsters Somalia against rebels
- Nets send Vince Carter to Magic in trade deal
- Perez Hilton apologizes for using gay slur
- MLB cooperates with fed probe into Ramirez's drug
- Venezuelan oil company to sell $3B in debt bonds
- UN seeks answer to bankruptcy of a country
- Magistrate sets bond for Stanford, appeal planned
- Teamwork the name of the game for Team Penske
- Hundreds of Jackson fans converge on hospital
- Eyepopping prints and sexy sailor looks in Paris
- Former US inmate sues state for labor shackling
- US House ethics committee probing lawmaker travel
- Canada PM worries about swine flu on reserves
- Politicians call for disgraced governor to resign
- Clippers take Griffin with No. 1 pick in NBA draft
- Friday, July 3
- US panel probes 2 incidents involving Airbus A330s
- Theaters take a nimble approach to economic blues
- Daughter aims to heal US megachurch Crystal Cathedral
- Exhibit on early 1900s painters, furniture maker
- Holly Williams' has new outlook after crash
- US tax evaders face new trial for weapons arsenal
- Herman Leonard chronicles intimate jazz moments
- `Hurt Locker' aims to break apathy for Iraq films
- Museum celebrates remarkable life of Walt Disney
- Michael Jackson dies in LA hospital
- Who moved my 'Delete' key? Lenovo did. Here's why.
- Penn & Teller's Showtime series returns
- New CD from Black Eyed Peas drops with a boom, pow
- Lady Gaga is a creation, but an authentic one
- Rivera exhibit explores his cubist portraits
- Twon brothers indicted in diversity office bombing
- US lawmaker confirmed in State Department arms job
- Aussie girl, 16, to attempt solo circumnavigation
- `Transformers' shape-shifts into noise, nonsense
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 28-July 4
- Review: Wii gets rare shooter in 'The Conduit'
- Review: `Sister's Keeper' raises tough questions
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- The top ten music in the United States
- Hundreds of Jackson fans converge on hospital
- NZ economy hammered by ongoing recession
- Questions and answers about the US climate bill
- Estudiantes beats Nacional 1-0 in Copa Lib semi
- Mystery of Sanford's mistress deepens in Argentina
- Twin brothers indicted in diversity office bombing
- Sandra Gal leads by one in US LPGA event
- Alaska governor visits troops in Kosovo
- Fans from Sydney to Rio mourn Michael Jackson
- Gay runs to wind-aided 9.75 in first and only 100
- Steelers owner Rooney now ambassador to Ireland
- A look at the career of Michael Jackson
- Quotes about the death of Michael Jackson
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Kristin Armstrong's chain catcher now set for Tour
- Rhode Island could change name over slavery
- California postpones decision on pollution tax
- Mercury beat Mystics for 1st road win
- Selected Discography for Michael Jackson
- Sandra Gal leads by one at US LPGA event
- Crowds gather in front of Jackson's childhood home
- Venezuelans protest moves against TV channel
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Report: China likely to reject Hummer acquisition
- Two lost icons: For Generation X, a really bad day
- News of Jackson's death first spread online
- Caribbean news briefs
- Michael Jackson's health woes took center stage
- Qantas cancels orders for 15 B787 Dreamliners
- Like Elvis, Jackson was a King who died young
- 4 bodies, including 2 police, dumped in Mexico
- Foreign exchange rates
- Michael Jackson, `King of Pop,' dead at 50
- Jackson death causes media scramble
- Swine flu cases spike in 2 Mexican states
- Crowds gather in front of Jackson's childhood home
- Yo-Yo Ma feels the music with Venezuelan youth
- Suicide bomber kills 2 troops in Pakistani Kashmir
- Chavez: 'Media outlet' concession likely to end
- Boy kidnapped in Philippines, ransom suspected
- 'Charlie's Angel' Farrah Fawcett dies at 62
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Qantas cancels orders for 15 Boeing 787s
- China releases 25 Vietnamese fishermen; 12 held
- UN envoy arrives in Myanmar
- Jackson lived like king but died awash in debt
- Reports: Chinese bankers detained in loan probe
- Officials say UN envoy arrives in Myanmar
- 2 die, 2 hurt when New Zealand house collapses
- Refiner Caltex tips 50 percent profit hike
- Oil above $70 as traders eye mixed economy signs
- Accounting board's lobbyists stress independence
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Mayor, magistrates to promote Taiwanese produce in Beijing
- Honduras heads toward crisis over referendum
- Singapore manufacturing rises for second month
- High hopes for UN Financial Summit appear dashed
- Taiwan signs international pact on insurance cooperation
- Australia reports fourth swine flu-related death
- Asian stock markets track Wall Street higher
- 2 indicted in Arizona diversity office bombing
- Nepal police detain Tibetan protesters near China
- VWilliams beats Bondarenko at Wimbledon
- Bond among NZ contracted players
- Analysis: Relieved US keeps base key to Afghan war
- Abortion opponents ask feds to investigate threats
- US, SKorea hold defense talks amid NKorea threats
- No serious contention likely in Obama-Merkel talks
- Handful of Democrats hold key to US climate bill
- Prosecutors to appeal Stanford's release on bond
- Boks out to end years of pain with win over Lions
- Analysis: Liberals prod Obama on their health bill
- Patti Blagojevich back in Chicago from the jungle
- France holds final training run for Australia test
- Shampoo maker's Hong Kong IPO nets strong response
- Fans from Sydney to Bogota mourn Michael Jackson
- Opposition leader's aide banned from leaving Iran
- Singapore manufacturing rises for second month
- Officials: UN envoy arrives in Myanmar
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Web awash in tributes to slain Iranian protester
- National League Leaders
- American League Leaders
- UK regulator eyes BSkyB movie, sport dominance
- Patti Blagojevich back in Chicago from the jungle
- Motorcycle bomb kills 11 in Baghdad market
- Euro rises vs US dollar
- Quito beats Internacional 1-0
- Hong Kong trial reveals alleged lover's video
- Record fall in Japan prices fuel deflation fears
- Police arrest Sri Lanka astrologer for prediction
- Michael Jackson was much more than the King of Pop
- China report: Hospital dumps 6 aborted fetuses
- Taipei mayor visits Hong Kong to promote Deaflympics
- Rights group: abuse in Zimbabwe diamond fields
- Calif. board postpones decision on pollution tax
- Taiwan close to fully opening market to U.S. beef: U.S. official
- 2 lost icons: For Generation X, a really bad day
- World stock markets track Wall Street higher
- Finance minister likely to head Bank Indonesia
- Slowdown in once-booming organics troubles farmers
- Japan stocks gain for third day on earnings hopes
- 50 hurt in train collision in Madrid
- NKorean state media news available on Twitter
- Serbia protests release of Kosovo ex-PM
- Taiwan urges PRC to uphold human rights after dissident's arrest
- Report: China likely to reject Hummer acquisition
- Chinese shares edge higher to new 11-month high
- Celebrations as Israel's Casspi drafted to NBA
- Motorcycle bomb kills 13 in Baghdad market
- Japan, South Korea game under discussion
- Opposition leader to seek rally permits
- UBS shares down after announced capital increase
- Diplomat says US to consider F-16 sale to Taiwan
- Taiwanese music circles remember Michael Jackson
- Taiwanese orchid enthralls Paris
- Oil above $71 as traders eye mixed economy signs
- UK regulator targets BSkyB movie, sport dominance
- Vietnam jails 3 for child trafficking
- U.S. not concerned about military leaks through Taiwan: AIT chief
- G8 meeting at work on shared document on Iran
- Citibank Japan hit with one-month suspension
- Pakistani Taliban claim Kashmir attack
- Iran tells FIFA: no national team players punished
- Lebanon Hezbollah meets parliament majority leader
- Gazprom: Deals near with Azerbaijan
- Bodies of 2 UK hostages returned home from Iraq
- Man dies in flood in Poland
- Giant alien robots start life as sketches
- Nigerian militant attack despite amnesty
- Belarusian rider Stagurskaya dies in road accident
- Pro-Beijing Chui sole candidate in Macau vote
- Vietnam economy picks up pace, grows 4.5 pct in 2Q
- At least 24 killed in severe heat wave in India
- China team gets sports award
- Taliban bomber kills 2 troops in Pakistani Kashmir
- Autopsy set after Michael Jackson's sudden death
- Agency slaps Citibank Japan with sales suspension
- US dollar lower in Europe
- Rising commodity prices boost European markets
- Thursday's Sports In Brief
- G8 countries urge 'democratic dialogue' in Iran
- Sri Lanka astrologer held for political prediction
- Suspected militant killed in Ingushetia
- Schneider retires due to chronic spinal complaint
- Holocaust assets conference opens Prague
- Spain stay positive after loss to US
- Africa is a 2nd home for US players Onyewu, Adu
- China intellectuals call for release of dissident
- Iranian cleric: harsh punishment for riot leaders
- Hells Angels win another Dutch legal battle
- Malaysia to host new ATP tournament
- G8 countries urge end of violence in Iran
- Michael Jackson, King of Pop, reigned in TV land
- Make my day, Flipper: Pesky dolphins under siege
- Nina Wang's alleged lover: Video proves our love
- Motorcycle bomb kills 15 in Baghdad market
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Russian president heads to Angola
- Oil above $71 as rebels attack Nigerian facility
- Taiwan stock prices edge higher
- Kidnappers free German school director in Somalia
- 2 die in Polish bus accident near Hamburg
- Casspi 1st Israeli taken in 1st round of NBA draft
- EU: we want US climate bill to succeed
- G8 countries condemn NKorea's missile tests
- Taiwan official's wife sues mag for China claim
- Agency slaps Citibank Japan with sales suspension
- Danes confiscate $8.4 million from Iraq scheme
- India's President Patil to visit Britain
- 17 ex-rebels from Kosovo face war crimes charges
- Ireland wins EU OK for euro4 bln bank bailout
- World Games budget gap should be plugged via negotiations: premier
- Storm leaves 11 dead, 7 missing in Philippines
- Local government heads arrive in Beijing to promote trade
- Apple raises stake in UK chip designer Imagination
- Union says deal reached over UK wildcat strikes
- Somali violence kills 250 since May, UN says
- High security as Shell lays Irish sea pipeline
- Top U.S. envoy to leave post in July
- UK seeks climate change fund for world's poor
- Albania's Berisha pledging free and fair elections
- South Africa confirms 2nd swine flu case
- Cyprus: Rival leaders open new crossing point
- Blackburn signs Givet after successful loan spell
- UNESCO names 2 new world heritage sites
- Patient's 576 insured doctor visits in 2007 the most in Taiwan
- Singapore promotes first Muslim Malay army general
- Hedo Turkoglu opts out of contract with Magic
- Stock futures slip ahead of personal spending data
- FTSE-100 index up 10.11 points at 4,262.68
- SC governor tries to recover amid ouster calls
- G8 to Iran: end violence, reflect will of people
- Charity hospital to distribute organic rice worldwide
- EU regional airlines report slumping demand
- WTO: some trade limits OK to stop climate change
- Rights group: Abuse in Zimbabwe diamond fields
- Foreign ministry organizes youth diplomats to expand exchanges
- Japanese police up reward in slain Briton's case
- Ukraine, Russia battle over shared history
- Brazil needs better performance vs US
- Economic indicators improve in May for second consecutive month
- Cyprus: Rival leaders to open new crossing point
- After T20 win, Pakistan under increasing pressure
- Highlights from G8 foreign ministers' statement
- Fortis ordered to pay former unit euro362 million
- World mourns King of Pop
- NATO-Russia foreign ministers meet
- Opposition welcomes UN envoy's arrival in Myanmar
- Russian court sentences exiled tycoon to 13 years
- SWilliams beats Vinci at Wimbledon
- Tata Motors suffers loss of $521.8 million
- Brazilians feel close to home in South Africa
- Triathlete admits bribe attempt to beat EPO result
- Serbia charges Kosovo ex-rebels for war crimes
- EasyJet loses legal challenge over Gatwick fees
- Travel agencies hit hard by economic downturn
- May US incomes surge, but savings outpace spending
- Yemen names ambassador to Iraq
- World Cup: Enjoy South Africa, just be smart
- Zvonareva pulls out of Wimbledon with ankle injury
- Hard Rock plans hotel and casino in Hungary
- Amnesty calls for monarchy insult trial to be open
- Organizers look at work ahead for 2010 World Cup
- Holocaust assets conference opens in Prague
- UK seeks climate change fund for world's poor
- Stock futures fluctuate as personal spending rises
- Gazprom: Deals near with Azerbaijan
- New Finnish Greens leader appointed labor minister
- Goosen leads at BMW International Open
- Wide-ranging energy measure ready for floor vote
- Ex-Yankees IF Phillips signs with Japan team
- Serbia protests Bulgaria's release of Kosovo ex-PM
- Whaling chief says no guarantee of end to killing
- Danish cos. pay $8.4 million from Iraq scheme
- May incomes surge, but savings outpace spending
- Gays bemoan White House go-slow approach
- Spain comes to banks' rescue
- Soderling reaches 4th round at Wimbledon
- Wimbledon Results
- Leaders, superstars, fans mourn King of Pop
- Italy cracks down on international drug ring
- Travel ban against Romanian politician lifted
- France striker Cisse joins Panathinaikos
- Dementieva routs Kulikova at Wimbledon
- The Mugler man: 'Bad' enough to wear pastels
- Brothers charged in US diversity office bombing
- Swiss team unveils prototype for sun-powered plane
- ICANN hires former cybersecurity chief as new CEO
- 2 tried on terrorism charges in Germany
- Stock market declines as savings rate jumps
- Lebanese Shiite cleric urges Iranians to unite
- Autopsy planned after Jackson's sudden death
- Ceric: some in Iran unrest `worthy of execution'
- UN: 1,200 Congolese killed by Ugandan rebels
- Rights chief: equal rights for Gitmo prisoners
- German inflation rate edges up to 0.1 pct
- Valentino Rossi takes pole position for Assen TT
- 1963 death of German priest confirmed by local policeman
- No decision yet on relaxation of U.S. beef imports: DOH
- US will not use force to inspect NKorean ship
- NBA game in Taiwan sold out
- O'Neal joins James in Cleveland after trade with Suns
- Santana leads Mets over Cardinals 3-2
- In Brief
- Alves saves Brazil against spirited South Africa
- Perry sizzles to 61 at Travelers Championship
- Murray shines as Hewitt, Roddick loom
- Better lives in Bangladesh - through green power
- Stock markets gain in Asia
- Dollar pressured by lower yields, euro strengthens
- GDP revision fuels Wall Street stocks boost
- Oil extends gains above US$70 in Asia
- Taipei shares close little changed
- British Airways staff agree to work for free
- Australia's Qantas cancels order for fifteen Boeing Dreamliners
- U.S. 5.5 percent GDP decline offers hope of rebound
- BP poaches Ericsson boss Svanberg to help transform oil giant
- China's Wen says foreign firms to get fair treatment
- Makers race to comply with China's Web filter
- Microsoft unveils Windows 7 prices, free upgrades
- Paramount's 'Transformers' may lead summer box-office
- Fashion thumbs nose at crisis at Paris men's shows
- Oscar nominations to include 10 best-picture hopefuls
- 'Charlie's Angel' Farrah Fawcett dies at 62
- Museum celebrates remarkable life of Walt Disney
- Like Elvis, Jackson was a King who died young
- Relieved U.S. keeps base key to Afghan war
- Bing a captain Kirk rule-changer for Google
- Honduras court votes to reinstate military chief
- Obama pushes for passage of climate bill
- In Brief
- Iranian doctor blames militia for protester's death
- Mystery of Sanford's mistress deepens in Argentina
- Moamer Kadhafi showered Rice with gifts, says report
- Vietnam fishermen say their trade hit by Chinese patrols
- A nostalgic and athletic Chinese festival
- In Brief
- Taiwan urges PRC to uphold human rights
- Chinatrust is interested in AIG Taiwan Life unit
- Bargain hunting at closing day of Taipei Food
- Taiwan Health official dismisses AIT's remark on U.S. beef
- AIT head prepares to leave Taiwan
- Pop icon Michael Jackson dies at 50
- World's first Hebrew brochure on Taiwan's attractions published
- Fumigation treatment plant helps Tainan mango exports to Japan
- PEMGroup’s financier defrauding Taiwan investors was paid $83.1 million
- Brazil ends search for bodies, debris from Air France jet
- Obama, Merkel warm up in White House talks
- G8 to Israel: end settlements, open borders
- GE to build Michigan manufacturing research center
- European, US markets fall on savings rate data
- Protesters attack Iranian embassy in Sweden
- Dallas stop yields 100 pounds of pot in casket
- Obama: Germany, US united on Iran
- Stock market slides as savings rate jumps
- Sberbank cautious on Opel
- UNESCO names new world heritage sites
- UBS shares drop as bank announces capital increase
- 2 inmates in US 'Shawshank' escape get 5 years
- Benitez targets another signing as Johnson joins
- Guinea-Bissau holds elections Sunday
- Police searching for doctor of Michael Jackson
- Williams pays tribute to Jackson at Wimbledon
- Long, lean layers at Kris Van Assche
- Obama: Talks ongoing with Germany on Guantanamo
- Karlovic hits 46 aces in upset of No. 9 Tsonga
- Iranian cleric: Some in unrest should be executed
- Italy gov't passes anti-crisis measures
- Obama doesn't take apology demand seriously
- Russian Duma approves NGO bill
- Prosecutors appeal Stanford's release on bond
- Obama looks for Iraqi political gains
- Federer advances to 4th round at Wimbledon
- Serb war criminal serving sentence in Estonia
- Hard Rock plans hotel and casino in Hungary
- Police tow car, seek clues in Jackson death
- Guyana plans pork feast to fight swine flu scare
- Obama says US, Germany share one voice on Iran
- Crude oil prices follow stock markets down
- Obama: US lags behind Europe on climate change
- UN: 1,200 Congolese killed by Ugandan rebels in 09
- Russian parliament tentatively approves NGO bill
- Mourners remember Jackson at Hitsville building
- Obama says Merkel smart, trustworthy
- Designer labels give the abaya a makeover
- Obama says US, Germany share 1 voice on Iran
- Motorcycle bomb kills 19 in Baghdad market
- Treasury sets purchase process for bank warrants
- Brazil: Silva may run in 2014
- Producer: BET Awards will honor Michael Jackson
- US governor apologizes, says get back to work
- Airport looks to become Paris' low-cost hub
- GE to build manufacturing research center
- SWilliams pays tribute to Jackson at Wimbledon
- 'Rockefeller' asks judge to toss kidnap conviction
- US court backs Guatemalan mom in custody case
- CIA interrogation report release delayed again
- NKorean state media news available on Twitter
- Michael Jackson emergency call to be released
- Iran: new audience for US scholar's protest guide
- Some border residents get new chance for passports
- Italian carmaker Fiat won't improve Opel offer
- American's how-to guide to toppling dictatorships
- Confederations Cup final huge opportunity for US
- Treasury sets purchase process for bank warrants
- Protesters break into Iranian embassy in Sweden
- Motorcycle bombs kill 20 in Baghdad attacks
- Mosley says breakaway F1 series still possible
- Top US officer hopes for better ties with Russia
- US House Democrats win vital vote on climate bill
- Train operator in US crash mourned
- Ultra-Orthodox Jews protest in Jerusalem
- 'American Idol' alum finds her way to 'Dreamgirls'
- Singh offered to pay Stanford's bond
- Eisenhower first US president put in Hall of Fame
- G-8 to Israel: end settlements, open borders
- Sales of Jackson music, videos climbs online
- Emergency call in Michael Jackson death released
- Search for Air France recorders likely to go on
- Mayweather-Marquez rescheduled for Sept. 19
- Michael Jackson memorabilia up for sale in Vegas
- Oil, diamonds on Russian leader's agenda in Angola
- Fiat won't improve Opel offer
- West Indies vs. India ODI Scoreboard
- White House on Jackson: pop icon, troubled life
- Inmates in 'Shawshank' escape get max sentences
- Sela reaches 4th round at Wimbledon
- Suspect in porn model slaying back in US
- Lebanese president polls MPs on premier-designate
- Prosecutors object to bond for Stanford
- Djokovic beats Fish at Wimbledon
- Yuvraj century lifts India to 339-6
- 7 million YouTube hits make NYC kids' choir famous
- Swine flu shot campaign could involve 600M doses
- US Soccer president sizes up victory over Spain
- Group: Dozens of journalists among jailed in Iran
- FASB head urges major changes
- Elite Iraqi troops in forefront after US pullback
- Karlovic hits 46 aces in upset of No. 9 Tsonga
- Police search for Michael Jackson's doctor
- After 19 years, Ulysses solar probe to go dark
- Canada court upholds Jehovah's Witness transfusion
- Sales of Jackson music, videos climbs online
- Jena 6 case wrapped up with plea bargain
- Judge delays release on bond of Stanford
- Brazil approves controversial land tenure law
- G8 foreign ministers lament Afghan corruption
- Iranian cleric urges executing some protesters
- Antigua ex-official posts bond in Stanford case
- England reaches Euro U21 final by beating Sweden
- Michael Jackson's cardiologist identified
- Iceland central bank appoints new governor
- Navy: sonar impact on whales small at test site
- For Mini, it's not a quality problem, it's a quirk
- Rain washes out NASCAR qualifying at New Hampshire
- Visa Brazil affiliate plans country's biggest IPO
- NHL veteran Lemieux becomes American citizen
- For UN and its leader, climate deal stakes high
- IBM loses bid to block former worker from Dell job
- Agreement on financial summit document
- Sarkozy allows Martinique to hold autonomy vote
- Netherlands' Ponson positive for stimulant at WBC
- Precious metals slightly higher as dollar falls
- US energy-climate bill chugs toward House vote
- Stocks end mixed as savings rate jumps
- Jackson's hospital stays frequently made headlines
- Report: 9 get life for WWII massacre in Italy
- Googling for Argentine lover trumps Jacko, Farrah
- Givenchy delivers bold, eclectic menswear show
- NASCAR-Lenox Industrial Tools 301 Lineup
- La Toya Jackson scene removed from `Bruno' movie
- Judge orders golfer John Daly to pay legal fees
- 2 in US bombing case had ties to supremacists
- Prominent NY skyscraper secures nearly $1.3B loan
- Dollar lower as personal spending, savings rise
- Johnson making uncharacteristic mistakes
- Details of Jackson concert tickets next week
- Shaq goes back to No. 33 jersey
- Judge delays financier Stanford's release on bond
- Reporter recalls Jackson and his mania for Disney
- Obama says US, Gemany oppose violence in Iran
- Gay groups back federal challenge to marriage ban
- Montoya gives Patrick advice on move to NASCAR
- Coast Guard searches for missing crewman
- Wimbledon Seeds Fared
- Jackson music, videos quickly sell out after death
- NBC to host celebration of Ed McMahon on July 1
- 12 killed in shootout in central Mexico
- 'Jena 6' beating case wraps up with plea deal
- Treasury sets purchase process for bank warrants
- Tuneless Oscars? Academy toughens best-song rules
- Accounting board chief urges major rule changes
- Ortiz ready to step into stardom against Maidana
- Jackson's complex color story transcended race
- Prominent NY skyscraper secures nearly $1.3B loan
- S&P lowers Washington Post corporate credit rating
- GE's CEO calls for American manufacturing rebirth
- England, Germany reach Euro U21 final
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Agreement reached on final UN summit document
- CBO lowers estimate of bailout costs to $159B
- Mayweather-Marquez rescheduled for Sept. 19
- Government stimulates savings more than spending
- Transcript of emergency call in Jackson death
- Britain's John Galliano does Napoleon of France
- AP Source: Jackson suffered a heart attack
- This is It: Massive headache for Jackson promoters
- Wimbledon at a glance
- Gasp! Roger Federer loses a set at Wimbledon
- US Chief Justice tried to limit Jackson acclaim
- Dealing in Jackson collectibles? Be careful
- US prosecutors seek 150-year sentence for Madoff
- Sela reaches 4th round at Wimbledon
- Rubio does not attend Wolves press conference
- US military help for Somalia is under $10 million
- Perry shoots 68 to maintain lead at Travelers
- Michael Jackson memorabilia up for sale in US
- Russia not a part of Jewish documents suit in US
- Swine flu detected at Argentina pig farm
- Coroner: Cause of Jackson death deferred
- Jackson may be `worth more dead than alive'
- AP sources: Obama eying indefinite detention order
- India beat West Indies by 20 runs in 1st ODI
- Stanford's mother diagnosed with breast cancer
- Stars to honor Michael Jackson at BET Awards
- Tainted US governor tries to get back to business
- O's Uehara 'highly doubtful' for Sunday start
- Jackson death was twittered, texted and Facebooked
- India hangs on for victory after Yuvraj fireworks
- Brazil police release 3 US researchers from jail
- US secretary of state still limited by her injury
- NY prosecutors seek 150-year sentence for Madoff
- Rapper Coolio reaches plea deal in drug case
- Soto homer lifts Cubs over White Sox
- Summit gives UN role in solving economic crisis
- Ex-'Jaws' actor Dreyfuss promotes civics in US
- IndyCar-SunTrust Indy Challenge Results
- AP sources: Obama eying indefinite detention order
- Franchitti wins IRL pole at Richmond
- Funk leads at Dick's Sporting Goods Open
- AP Source: Jackson apparently had heart attack
- Latin America stocks end week up on recovery hopes
- Chilean found guilty in Colorado student's slaying
- US House passes major energy-climate bill
- Islanders draft Tavares No. 1 overall
- Fans moonwalk, hold worldwide vigils for Jackson
- Saturday, July 4
- Rights groups: reformists seized in Iran crackdown
- Layers and proportions key themes in Paris
- China lauds US climate bill but more action needed
- Iranian agents seize hundreds of dissenters
- Comedians mark death of oft-joked about Jackson
- Mariners activate catcher Johjima from DL
- Michael Jackson had loyal, generous fans in Japan
- Child burned in Mexico fire dies at US hospital
- Mayor has big hopes for Jackson boyhood home
- Franchitti wins IRL pole at Richmond
- Evan Rachel Wood, Alan Cumming join 'Spider-Man'
- Venezuelan ambassador arrives in Washington
- Chilean found guilty in Colorado student's slaying
- Major oil companies take an unusual gamble in Iraq
- US governor tries to lead after affair
- Funk leads at Dick's Sporting Goods Open
- Men at Work accused of plagiarizing kids' song
- Schwarzenegger visits victims of Mexico fire
- Armstrong, old-school racing on tap at 2009 Tour
- Jiyai Shin leads Wegmans LPGA
- Jackson was energetic, upbeat ahead of London tour
- 12 killed in shootout in central Mexico
- Michael Jackson memorabilia sells in Las Vegas
- Rubio does not attend Wolves press conference
- AP sources: Obama eyeing order for Gitmo detainees
- Islanders draft Tavares No. 1 overall
- Florida senator in Haiti to study drug trafficking
- LA police want to talk to Jackson's cardiologist
- Major provisions of House climate and energy bill
- Exact details of Jackson death still unclear
- Obama, Brown speak on climate change, economy
- Jackson items soar in value, but for how long?
- Comedians mark death of oft joked about Jackson
- At least 8 die in US turnpike traffic wreck
- Michael Jackson memorabilia sells in Las Vegas
- Caribbean news briefs
- Monkey-breeding facility in PR faces opposition
- Jiyai Shin leads Wegmans LPGA
- LA police want to talk to Jackson's cardiologist
- Madoff ordered to forfeit over 170 billion
- Miami priest weds girlfriend in church ceremony
- Crews find 9th victim in Oklahoma turnpike wreck
- US suspends search for missing Chinese crewman
- Madoff ordered to forfeit over $170 billion
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Buffett lunch auction nets $1.68M for charity
- Exact details of Jackson death remain unclear
- Companies appeal to China to drop Web filter plan
- Madoff ordered to forfeit over $170 billion
- 5 militants killed in shootout in Karachi
- Zimbabwe frustrated at Western aid boycott
- Beckett steers Red Sox over Braves again
- AP INTERVIEW: SC 1st lady told him to stop affair
- Controller: IOUs signal Calif fiscal mismanagement
- 9 killed in Okla. turnpike traffic wreck
- Ethnic clash in Chinese factory kills 2, hurts 118
- NATO-Russia foreign ministers to open meeting
- Djokovic reaches 4th round at Wimbledon
- 5 militants killed in shootout in south Pakistan
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- Fiji, Japan winners in Pacific Nations Cup
- After House passage, climate bill faces more heat
- Obama scoffs at Ahmadinejad's demand for apology
- Ethier hits 3 homers as Dodgers down Mariners
- Hungary remembers 1989 fall of the Iron Curtain
- Taipei Artist Villages launches 'FunArts' workshop
- Gun battle in southern Thailand kills 3
- Karzai invites Taliban to vote in election
- Michael Jackson's body given to family
- 9 wounded in bombing at Philippine bus terminal
- Review: `Ice Age' is `yawn of the dinosaurs' tale
- Thailand readies 3,000 security forces for protest
- Jackson insisted promoter hire his cardiologist
- Seattle clings on to edge L.A. in WNBA
- Guests for the Sunday TV news shows
- SC governor's Argentina trip raises questions
- Thailand reports swine-flu related deaths
- 3 dead in Thailand as police storm rebel hideout
- Regional parliamentarians' conference to be held in Taipei
- Thailand reports first 2 swine flu-related deaths
- Iran opposition quiet amid strategic bind
- Holbrooke: US changing Afghan drug policy
- 9 wounded in Philippine bus terminal blast
- 13-story apartment in Shanghai tips over, 1 dead
- Oklahoma troubled by long line of sheriff scandals
- Taiwan office in New York issues 1,000th ROC e-passport
- Holbrooke: US changing Afghan drug policy
- NKorea threatens to shoot down Japanese spy planes
- Bahraini sheik saddened by Jackson's death
- OSCE foreign ministers to meet in Corfu
- New Zealand beats Italy in one-off test
- NIreland's Ulster Volunteer Force says disarmed
- Person close to Jacksons: Will, AEG role unclear
- Palau prepares to accept Chinese Gitmo detainees
- Trade fair opens in Beijing to promote Taiwan produce, tourism
- Taipei City launches promotion of Zhongshan North Road area
- New Zealand beats Italy 27-6
- US excited just for chance to play Brazil in final
- Obama implores Senate to pass climate bill
- Friday's Sports In Brief
- NIreland's Ulster Volunteer Force says disarmed
- Filipino inmates in `Thriller' video stage tribute
- ECFA crucial to Taiwan's competitiveness: SEF chairman
- Egypt opens border of blockaded Gaza for 3 days
- Fashion to film, Prada Transformer shifts in Seoul
- Hansson to be referee at Confederations Cup final
- Japan, South Korea agree to tighter economic ties
- Iraqi prime minister calls for unity
- 1 dead, 30 injured during clashes in Bangladesh
- Iraqi prime minister calls for unity
- Ahmadinejad lashes out at Obama
- Search ends for bodies from Air France crash
- Albania observes day of reflection before vote
- Victim of attack on Russian Caucasus leader dies
- Iran's president lashes out at Obama
- G-8 applauds US shift in Afghanistan drug policy
- Montgomerie extends European Tour hole-in-1 record
- Russia's Putin invites role for Shell in Sakhalin
- Iraqi prime minister calls for unity
- Mauritania president gives up claim to power
- NATO and Russia expected to resume military ties
- Replica of ancient Philippine boat to sail SE Asia
- Lebanese army: Don't answer Israeli phone messages
- European leaders mark Iron Curtain fall in Hungary
- Giteau leads Australia to victory over France
- Bahraini sheik saddened by Jackson's death
- 9 killed in Oklahoma turnpike traffic wreck
- G-8 applauds US shift in Afghanistan drug policy
- Telefonica Black wins 10th leg of Volvo Ocean Race
- Saudi man beheaded for murdering his wife
- Thousands of anti-govt protesters mass in Bangkok
- Karzai invites Taliban to vote in election
- Niger president assumes emergency powers
- Spain unveils new rail hub in downtown Madrid
- Pro-West leader to become Lebanon's prime minister
- U.S. scholars travel to Kinmen from China via 'mini three links'
- Gunman opens fire at London restaurant; 2 wounded
- Albania's PM faces Socialists in key vote
- Ivanovic reaches 4th round at Wimbledon
- UN envoy paves way for Ban Myanmar visit: state TV
- Madrid completes signing of Ronaldo from United
- South Africa and Spain have points to prove
- Edmilson leads Urawa past Kobe in J-League
- Republicans asking 'Where are the jobs?'
- Plan for president's visit to Honduras still in place: spokesman
- Catholic splinter group ordains priests in Germany
- Berlusconi's wife angry at attention on divorce
- Assen Grand Prix Results
- US announces shift in Afghanistan drug policy
- Rossi wins Dutch Moto GP
- AP Sportlight
- Pro-West leader to become Lebanon's prime minister
- AP sources: Obama mulls indefinite prison stays
- Cabinet has no timeline for full opening to U.S. beef: official
- US man working 3 jobs wins $39M lottery
- Putin backs Shell's stake on Sakhalin
- Questions and answers about the US climate bill
- Venus Williams moves into 4th round at Wimbledon
- Pope: Collaboration possible with Vietnam
- Pop king Jackson was content to remain fan of film
- Jackson surging to top of British album charts
- Confed Cup gives first taste of winter World Cup
- Germany's Steffen sets 100m freestyle world record
- VWilliams moves into 4th round at Wimbledon
- American teen Oudin upsets Jankovic at Wimbledon
- Wimbledon Results
- Israel deflects calls for settlement freeze
- Stonewall rebel reflects 40 years after NYC riots
- Volunteers put finishing touches on World Games main stadium
- Benfica sign Saviola from Real Madrid
- Perry leads after 2nd round of Travelers
- American teen Oudin upsets Jankovic at Wimbledon
- Vigil planned for Michael Jackson at Motown studio
- Cheyenne Woods misses cut at Wegmans LPGA
- South Africa 28, Lions 25
- Madoff ordered to forfeit $171 billion
- Haas overcomes Cilic in 5-setter at Wimbledon
- South Africa beats Lions 28-25 to win series
- Brazil hopes US doesn't focus on defense
- Winners at the 20th Golden Melody Awards
- German Buddy bear makes debut in Taipei
- Protestant outlaws in NIreland embrace disarmament
- Merkel rules out VAT hike
- South Africa beats Lions 28-25 to win series
- Israel: Ultra-Orthodox Jews protest for 2nd day
- Italy: EU must have one voice on visas to Iranians
- Shaq looks to play to age 40, return to jersey number 33
- Fernando Torres warns South Africa to expect Spanish backlash
- Mikko Hirvonen stumps Loeb at Rally Poland
- Real make Ronaldo highest-paid player
- Retief Goosen retains lead in Munich Open
- Shin seizes lead in LPGA event
- Perry holds onto lead as storm halts PGA event
- Serena powers on despite loss of Michael Jackson
- Sweet music as Federer sets up Wimbledon clash with Soderling
- Britain's John Galliano does Napoleon of France
- A music student renounces all to become a Buddhist monk
- Oil at US$200 means fewer Chinese imports, more jobs
- Off the beaten path in China
- Jackson may be 'worth more dead than alive'
- Russia urges 'coordination' with OPEC
- For Mini, it's not a quality problem, it's a quirk
- U.S. stocks mixed in profit-taking after rally
- UBS seeks fresh cash, warns of second quarter loss
- How Confucianism could curb global warming
- Ban the burqa? Or ban such bans?
- China 'deeply committed' to North Korea sanctions: U.S. official
- Elite Iraqi troops in forefront after U.S. pullback
- Iran summons Swedish envoy after attack
- White House drafting indefinite detention order: report
- In Brief
- Gaza-Egypt crossing opens for patients, students
- Thailand readies 3,000 security forces for protest
- U.S. appoints envoy to Muslim world
- Search ends for Air France dead
- Taipei Artist Village launches 'FunArts' event
- Regional parliamentarians' conference to be held in Taipei
- Tea marathon held in Taipei
- TECO in New York issues 1,000th ROC e-passport
- ECFA is crucial to Taiwan's ability to compete: Chiang
- Trade fair opens in Beijing to promote Taiwan produce
- U.S. House passes historic climate change bill
- Jackson's death stuns world
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou still to visit Honduras despite tension
- Make peace with China but stick close to US and Japan: Taiwan ex-President Lee Teng-hui
- 70.6% want referendum about ECFA with China: Taiwan Thinktank
- At least 15 earthquakes hit Taiwan’s Hualien region in single day
- Cheyenne Woods misses cut by 4 shots in pro debut
- G8 favors Pakistan-EU trade liberalization
- Funk holds lead at En-Joie
- US excited to have chance to play Brazil in final
- Top drivers look ahead to Chase opener
- Flames acquire Bouwmeester from Florida
- Trend is no repeat winners at NHMS
- Iraqi premier: ready to take over security from US
- AP INTERVIEW: 1st lady told governor to end affair
- No. 5 Kuznetsova upset by Lisicki at Wimbledon
- Saudi swine flu prevention during hajj examined
- Italy expels Palestinian hijacker to Syria
- Reports: Boy should stay with Brazilian stepfather
- Julio Cesar hoping to leave his mark at Confed Cup
- Chou, Chan sweep top prizes at Chinese Grammys
- NATO and Russia resume military ties
- Spain's Renaissance armor, portraits on view in DC
- Werth criticizes German equestrian federation
- Ivanovic reaches 4th round at Wimbledon
- Roddick advances to 4th round at Wimbledon
- Moving vans pull up to Michael Jackson's LA home
- Janet Jackson arrives at Michael Jackson's LA home
- Villarreal striker Nihat signs for Besiktas
- Moonwalk not in Americans' plan vs. Brazil
- Kenzo charts new territory with menswear display
- Sporting signs Chile midfielder Fernandez
- Ex-lover held in Japanese man's murder in Chile
- Jamaican parliament to debate casino plan
- No. 1 Safina reaches 4th round at Wimbledon
- Andre Santos secures his chance at Confed Cup
- US announces big shift in Afghanistan drug policy
- Janet Jackson arrives at Michael Jackson's LA home
- US counting on crowd support against Brazil
- Goosen leads by 2 after 3rd round of BMW Open
- Pakistani forces kill at least 20 militants
- NATO and Russia resume military ties
- Pellegrini sets world record in 400 freestyle
- Foreign ministers tackle European security
- Jackson also left legacy as cultural phenomenon
- Former law student gets life in PlayStation murder
- Palmeiras fires coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo
- Chambers wins men's 100m at Dutch meet
- De Villiers summoned to discuss race comments
- Iran pledges a 'crushing' response to US critiques
- Immigrant law loopholes threaten US mayor's bid
- Chopra: Drug concerns with Jackson since 2005
- Murray reaches 4th round at Wimbledon
- Israel: Ultra-Orthodox Jews protest for 2nd day
- Burger, Botha cited for foul play against Lions
- Selanne to stay another season with Ducks
- Chopra: Drug concerns with Jackson since 2005
- Jesse Jackson: Family wants 2nd autopsy
- Israel: Ultra-Orthodox Jews protest parking lot
- US man modifies pickup to run on wood, waste
- Chicago cops from 1968 convention hold reunion
- USVI governor submits lean budget amid crisis
- Arab world mourns Michael Jackson
- Haas relieved about hanging on in 5-setter
- Phillies player in confrontation with fan
- US derailment revives hazardous cargo debate
- Argentina's ruling couple face key test at polls
- 'Hacktivists' take up Iran fight as streets quiet
- Hazardous freight moved by rail
- Hermes delivers vacation-chic menswear show
- Jackson doctor hires law firm
- Jailhouse links in US focus of Golf Channel show
- Jesse Jackson: Family wants 2nd autopsy
- Paris caters to holiday-makers, would-be explorers
- Thousands march for, against anti-Chavez station
- Oudin, 17, stuns ex-No. 1 Jankovic at Wimbledon
- Jackson at Apollo _ 40 years after his $1,000 gig
- Funk leads after second round on senior tour
- 2 Bermuda cities to lose municipal governments
- US pastor welcomes gun owners to church
- Gulls killed, maimed by cooking oil in Ohio river
- Litter of lynx kittens heartens US biologists
- Honduran leader pushes ahead with divisive vote
- Canada serial killer to appeal conviction
- Mexican army catches drug suspect with police list
- Rachel Alexandra romps to victory in Mother Goose
- Shin leads Wegmans LPGA
- US pastor welcomes guns, their owners to church
- Orioles pitcher Uehara appears destined for DL
- Kevin Bacon performs on Pikes Peak
- Sharpton to meet with Jackson family on memorial
- Apollo Theater to pay tribute to Michael Jackson
- Triathlon Elite Cup Results
- Questions swirl around doctor in Jackson's death
- Abraham retains IBF middleweight title over Oral
- Winners and losers emerge in climate bill
- Sophisticated new weather satellite rockets away
- Thread of pain ran through Jackson career
- Syria beats Haiti 2-1 in friendly
- Kevin Bacon performs on Pikes Peak
- Goydos leads by 1 after third round of Travelers
- Entertainers ready Jackson tributes for BET Awards
- Sunday, July 5
- Moffatt, Whitfield win richest triathlon
- Supreme Court to decide final 3 cases on Monday
- Did toxic chemical in Iraq cause GIs' illnesses?
- Snitching for China leads to sorrow and exile
- US retailers wait for positive signals
- Analysis: Obama shows flexibility on health care
- 'Do The Right Thing' still asks burning questions
- Sophisticated weather satellite rockets into orbit
- Analysis: Climate bill may spur energy revolution
- Amid Jewish revival, Poland gets openly gay rabbi
- UN envoy leaves Myanmar, set to report to Ban
- Under-bite helps Pabst become World's Ugliest Dog
- Wakefield outduels Vazquez, Sox beat Braves 1-0
- Questions swirl over legality of governor's tryst
- Private funeral plans announced for Farrah Fawcett
- Court fight over Jackson's children looms
- IRL to Brazil? Idea getting mixed driver reviews
- Mushers sign up for 2010 Iditarod
- South Korea's swine flu tally nears 200
- Jackson family statement on death of pop star
- PM: Governor General will open Vancouver Olympics
- Chavez to US general: You're the threat, not us
- Dixon outruns Franchitti for IndyCar win
- Argentina's Maidana stuns Victor Ortiz
- 12 China officials jailed for deadly landslide
- Italy rugby captain Parisse banned for 8 weeks
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Fever win 6th straight in WNBA
- Major League Soccer Results
- Pulido leads Tigres UANL over Fire 2-1
- Lawyer: Jackson cardiologist not a suspect
- Thousands of anti-govt protesters mass in Bangkok
- AP Source: Jackson's mother retains his lawyer
- Argentina's Maidana TKOs American Ortiz
- Dixon outruns Franchitti for win at Richmond
- Lee leads USA over China in volleyball
- SKorean president lands in Tokyo for day of talks
- Tigres reach SuperLiga semis at San Luis' expense
- Spokeswoman: Jackson cardiologist not a suspect
- Winners and losers emerge in US climate bill
- Paralyzed Vt. GI gets star-spangled welcome home
- Quiet crackdown drains force from Iran dissidents
- Albania votes in parliamentary election
- Citings and race probe on Boks after beating Lions
- Australia intercepts boat with 194 refugees
- Ivanovic reaches 4th round at Wimbledon
- Pakistani forces kill at least 11 militants
- Albania votes in parliamentary election
- All Blacks fail to convince against Italy
- Legality of S.C. gov's tryst raises questions
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- US-trained Palestinian force is keen for action
- Iran's opposition leader rejects partial recount
- Lopez stops Lontchi, holds WBO jnr. feather belt
- France coach: Wallabies impressive, NZ not so
- Egypt: 1 African migrant killed near Israel border
- Thailand reports 80 new swine flu cases
- Al-Qaida-linked militants kill 2 Filipino soldiers
- SKorean president in Tokyo for day of talks
- China says swine flu cases rise by 60 to 678
- SKorean bank: NKorea's economy grows in 2008
- Australian Rules football results
- 3 killed in pizzeria shooting outside Los Angeles
- Australian 16th-round rugby league scores
- GM to take on future product liability claims
- Suzuki matches his multihit high for Mariners
- 3 Wallabies fine for food fight at team hotel
- Raiders end 7-year win drought against Storm
- Young farmer touts 'Kuso' way
- Emaar to merge with rivals in Dubai
- Japan's Ishikawa qualifies for British Open
- Real Salt Lake notches overdue home win
- Symonds denies he is an alcoholic
- Afghan minister says drug strategy is 'perfect'
- Belgium: Somali pirates release ship's crew
- Report: Iran detains 8 locals from British Embassy
- EU keen to restart nuclear talks with Iran
- Indonesian maids may work illegally after govt ban
- Heavy sandstorm blankets Baghdad
- Former CAA head busy planning Taiwan's first flight school
- SKorean bank says NKorean economy grew in 2008
- Report: Iran detains 8 local British Embassy staff
- Water company reports high penetration rate
- Pakistani forces kill 11 Taliban militants
- Analysis: Somalia aid tied to shaky government
- Emaar to merge with rivals in Dubai
- Insurgents in restive southern Thailand kill 2
- Egypt detains 3 senior Muslim Brotherhood members
- India confirms 9 new cases of swine flu
- Honduras still on presidential's travel itinerary: spokesman
- South Korea's swine flu count tops 200
- Kashima beats Oita 2-1 to lead by 7 in J-League
- Albania votes in election seen as test for EU bid
- More clashes in Russia's North Caucasus kill 5
- Turkey: Cargo ships collide in Aegean, no injuries
- Jordanian convicted of stabbing German tourist
- S Korea, Japan say N Korea should return to talks
- BET Awards are here after 'total overhaul'
- Doctor tells police about Jackson's final moments
- Bangladeshi protesters clash with police; 1 killed
- Somali pirates release Belgian ship's crew
- Afghan minister says drug strategy is 'perfect'
- Jordan, Canada sign free trade agreement
- Iran's supreme ruler calls for unity
- Voters to replace slain president in Guinea-Bissau
- Lions in injury crisis for 3rd test vs. Springboks
- UK criticizes arrest of British Embassy staff
- Swiss author Jens Petersen wins Bachmann Prize
- Al-Qaida-linked gunmen kill 7 Filipino police
- Somali pirates release Belgian ship's crew
- UK calls embassy detentions in Iran 'harassment'
- Swiss police uncover int'l child pornography ring
- Britain assails Iran over embassy staff detentions
- Ericsson 4 team celebrates Volvo Ocean Race win
- Philippine militants kill 7 policemen, 2 soldiers
- Insurgents in restive southern Thailand kill 1
- Lomu to join 3rd-division French club Marseille
- Iraq's oil bidding process delayed by a day
- OSCE ministers seek joint European security policy
- Lanvin delivers hard-edged menswear collection
- Voters to replace slain president in Guinea-Bissau
- Turkish PM defends curbing military courts' powers
- Jackson's influence gets spotlight at BET Awards
- Officials: Rocket attack kills 6 Pakistan soldiers
- More clashes in Russia's North Caucasus kill 5
- Iran detains some local staff at British Embassy
- Obama adviser hits Republicans on climate change
- Secretary: Soldiers arrest Honduran president
- 73-year-old Scottish man dies of swine flu
- AP Sportlight
- Obama adviser: No ultimatums on health care
- Kirchner dynasty on line as Argentina vote starts
- Iraq steps up security ahead of US city withdrawal
- US commander: Iraqi troops ready for city security
- Obama aide: President has written Jackson family
- Heavy sandstorm blankets Iraq, delays oil bidding
- Secretary: Soldiers arrest Honduran president
- Axelrod: Ahmadinejad not running foreign policy
- UK calls embassy detentions in Iran 'unacceptable'
- Merkel's party mulls tax cut in election platform
- Indian gay rights march calls to legalize gay sex
- US general says Iraq violence is counterproductive
- Federer, Williams resume bids for 6th Wimbledons
- Taitung aboriginal settlement boasts eight Golden Melody Awards
- Wimbledon at a glance
- Axelrod expects Senate to tackle health care first
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- India wins toss, bats in 2nd ODI vs. West Indies
- Wimbledon: Au revoir, Santoro, the players' player
- European Union condemns military coup in Honduras
- Spate of quakes rock eastern Taiwan
- Marchers in Paris show support for Iran opposition
- Mosley claims pressure to stand again as F1 chief
- Napoleon artifacts on display in Philadelphia
- US musicians sing support for Iranian protesters
- Taiwan keeping close eye on situation in Honduras: official
- SAfrica rallies to force extra time with Spain
- Police report ammo blast near Cambodian PM's home
- Jackson was acquitted by jury but not public
- Anti-doping chief vows Tour fairness for Armstrong
- Spain beats SAfrica 3-2 for 3rd at Confed Cup
- Sunday's Confederations Cup Results
- AP NewsBreak: US gov considered resigning, won't
- Honduran president in Costa Rica after arrest
- Obama appeals for Hondurans to respect democracy
- Solana: EU keen to restart nuclear talks with Iran
- UN ambassador: US closely monitoring NKorean ship
- `Transformers' takes to sky with $112M weekend
- Iran's crackdown quiets streets but not anger
- More than 70% want ECFA referendum: poll
- Jackson family orders new autopsy
- Iran arrests local staff at British embassy in Tehran: report
- Make peace with China, but stick to U.S., Japan, says Lee
- President Ma still to visit Honduras despite tension
- At least 15 earthquakes hit Hualien area in single day
- Taiwan lab to produce 7.5 million doses of swine flu vaccine
- Thousands of protesters mass in Bangkok
- Questions swirl over legality of Sanford's tryst
- U.S. pastor welcomes guns, their owners to church
- 12 China officials jailed for landslide
- Military threat
- Afghan insurgents returning to earlier haunts: U.S. military
- Malaysia may look elsewhere for domestic helpers: official
- Honduran leader pushes ahead with divisive vote
- Pyongyang threatens to shoot down Japanese spy planes
- Baptists face identity crisis
- Obama should cherish Taiwan democracy
- Bernanke flubs tryout, still up for leading role
- Court fight over Jackson's children looms
- UNESCO adds more European sites to its World Heritage List
- Glastonbury braces for 'The Boss'
- Snitching for China leads to sorrow and exile
- Amid Jewish revival, Poland gets openly gay rabbi
- A Canadian settles in as a ghostbuster in California
- Iraq to open up oil fields for first time in four decades
- Daimler launches first German hybrid car
- Severe drought troubles Sri Lanka tea-growing farmers
- Winegrowers see a future in green
- Eurozone rates on hold as banks digest loan feast
- GM accepts responsibility for vehicles built in the past
- North Korea economy grows but remains in doldrums: Seoul
- Vertu opens flagship store at Taipei 101 Mall 2nd floor
- Cuban musicians visit Grand Hi Lai
- Miramar presents 'Summer Blow Out'
- Taiwan Culinary Exhibition slated for August 20-23
- Jin Jin Jin Communications launched here
- Clearwire inks pact with Vee
- Carnival 2nd-q profit tops estimates
- Cosco Pacific to invest in Piraeus Port
- AADA lines to up bunker surcharge
- China-bound LNG tankers increase to 3-month high
- UNEP launches new online system to view world's MPAs
- TFA to raise bunker surcharge
- Russia's dacha gardens feed body and soul
- Scientists reveal the effect of fishing on cod size, question turning crops into fuel
- Murray on course as Hewitt,Haas, Roddick lead old guard
- Kuznetsova, Jankovic crash
- Hirvonen, Latvala on course for winning finish in Poland
- Wakefield outduels Vazquez, Sox beat Braves 1-0
- Goydos grabs U.S. PGA lead
- Bernhard Langer ready to make golfing history
- Shin Jiyai stretches LPGA lead to four strokes
- Taiwan president cancels Honduras visit after coup
- Taiwan President Ma cancels trip to Honduras
- The AdEaters: a spectacular screening
- Taiwan government approves merger and upgrade of Tainan City and County
- Taiwan’s First Sport in its Second Century: Baseball in Taiwanese Culture
- Taiwan will not raise travel alert for Honduras: Foreign ministry
- Taiwan ex-President Chen Shui-bian writes letter to successor about daughter
- Honduran president calls arrest a 'kidnapping'
- England's Dougherty wins BMW International Open
- Obama officials say talks with Iran still possible
- BET Awards to highlight Michael Jackson's legacy
- Iranian police clash with up to 3,000 protesters
- Police: TV pitchman Billy Mays found dead at home
- Soldiers arrest Honduran president, seize palace
- Berlusconi boosts diplomacy amid problems at home
- Italian PM boosts diplomacy amid problems at home
- Lebanon's Hariri begins talks on new government
- US withdraws from Iraqi cities despite violence
- Pakistan offers reward for Taliban commander
- US expects visa waiver deal with Greece this year
- Margaret Thatcher to be discharged from hospital
- AP Enterprise: '91 death verdict splits jurors
- Michael Jackson's father doubts stress a factor
- `Transformers' takes to sky with $112M weekend
- Drugs go up in smoke in West Bank
- Uranium gives NKorea second way to make bombs
- Police: TV pitchman Billy Mays found dead at home
- Clinton urges condemnation of Honduran action
- Pain continues for cash-strapped Madoff victims
- Rival political factions trade gunfire in Beirut
- Brazil lines up potent attack against US
- SAfrica stays positive over World Cup chances
- Merkel's party approves tax cut program
- Israel to expand unsanctioned settlement enclaves
- Jackson father doubts concert stress sickened star
- Cayman Islands police seize marijuana cache
- Honduran president calls his arrest military coup
- Madoff sentencing nears, but victims' pain goes on
- Guyana to pay bills for ex-first lady's charity
- 8 killed in collapsed building in Nigeria
- Egypt detains 7 Muslim Brotherhood members
- Few voters head to polls in Guinea-Bissau
- 1 killed as rivals trade gunfire in Beirut
- Honduran military ousts president ahead of vote
- New clashes in Iran as standoff worsens with West
- West Indies v India ODI scoreboard
- Pollsters say PM Berisha leads Albania elections
- Obama officials say talks with Iran still possible
- Prosecutor: US girl escapes would-be rapist
- Britain's oldest Olympian Godfrey Rampling dead
- Rains, flooding hit parts of Czech Republic
- Dhoni comes to rescue as India struggle in ODI
- Obama adviser not ready to back a second stimulus
- 2 confirmed cases of swine flu in Ivory Coast
- Norwegian Football Results
- Panama ex-Pres. Endara hospitalized for dialysis
- 7 relatives catch swine flu in West Bank village
- Dior Homme shows light, transparent menswear
- TV pitchman Billy Mays found dead at Florida home
- Pollsters say P.M. Berisha leads Albania elections
- Maazel says farewell to NY Philharmonic
- Republican says time needed for Sotomayor records
- Britain's Paul Smith returns to rocker origins
- Pope: scientific analysis done on St. Paul's bones
- Vaughan to meet media on Tuesday, tipped to retire
- Confederations Cup Champions
- Brazil rallies to beat US in Confed Cup final
- White House open to new tax on health benefits
- Republicans eyed for 2012 weigh Sanford fallout
- Honduran Congress names replacement for president
- US takes big strides at Confederations Cup
- Gale Storm, perky star of 1950s TV, dies at 87
- Brazil attack gets going just in time
- Surprising number of teens think they'll die young
- Paris menswear week winds down with Dior, Lanvin
- Boston police disband mounted unit in budget move
- First couple's dynasty on line in Argentina vote
- Brazil peaking just chasing sixth WCup triumph
- Consulting firms Towers Perrin, Watson Wyatt merge
- West Indies vs. India result
- Puerto Rico police: Toll from stray bullets rises
- West Indies vs. India ODI scoreboard
- Confessed hit man recants claims against US rabbi
- Analysis: Obama scores major, much-needed victory
- Luis Fabiano keeps his promise at Confed Cup
- Kaka earns Golden Ball award as best player
- Michael Jackson's brothers visit Neverland ranch
- Does 'love factor' make US gov more sympathetic?
- West Indies beat India by 8 wickets in 2nd ODI
- Attorney: Doctor found Jackson in bed with pulse
- US has talked with deposed Honduran leader
- Australia intercepts boat with 194 refugees
- Brazil peaking in chase for sixth WCup triumph
- Crawford wins medal he'll never need to give back
- Defiant US gov considered resigning, but won't
- Perry wins Travelers Championship with record 258
- Argentine woman admits relationship with SC Gov.
- Jiyai Shin wins Wegmans LPGA by 7 strokes
- Lawyer for doctor: Jackson had pulse when found
- Bradley sees through the loss to see the positives
- US goalie Howard shines, even in 3-2 defeat
- Shark returns to Australian Open
- Gay Pride Parade marks 40 years after NYC uprising
- Springboks flanker suspended for 8 weeks
- `Ugly Betty' actress Ana Ortiz welcomes a daughter
- US has talked with deposed Honduran leader
- Michael Jackson's father attends BET Awards
- Argentine woman admits relationship with SC gov.
- Monday, July 6
- Bear skips veggies for chocolate in US home
- Japan industrial output up 5.9 percent in May
- Caribbean news briefs
- US state moves to allow guns in bars
- Deep coal operators in US face heavy regulation
- Peter Leonard joins father in the family business
- Dogs helping injured soldiers under US program
- Mexico: Man allegedly tried to sell woman, 4 kids
- Indian farmers who cashed out struggle with riches
- Gillis wins on Nationwide Tour
- Forgotten evolutionist lives in Darwin's shadow
- Jackson's parents declare authority over affairs
- Violence delays mine clearing in Afghanistan
- Barcelona receives 'stratospheric' offer for Eto'o
- 3 dead, 60 hurt in central China train collision
- Lalin scores in Honduras' 2-0 win over Panama
- BET Awards honor Michael Jackson's legacy
- Rain give teenager Logano first Cup win
- Southern Philippine bomb blast kills 1, wounds 15
- Japan industrial output up 5.9 percent in May
- Santos Laguna beats Wizards 3-1
- Jackson's parents declare authority over affairs
- At BET Awards, Michael Jackson's legacy honored
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Jones, Anderson help Braves beat Boston
- Shanghai holds 9 linked with building collapse
- Argentine dynasty fades in congressional vote
- Janet Jackson takes stage for BET finale
- SUNDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Study: Generation gap in US largest since 1960s
- Mariano Rivera earns 500th save, Yankees beat Mets
- NKorea criticizes US missile defense for Hawaii
- Winners from the BET Awards
- Oil drifts below $69 as traders eye US economy
- Zellous leads Shock over Monarchs
- Vietnam War leftover ordnance has killed 42,000
- Dunivant goal ends Houston's unbeaten streak
- Appeal to reinstate Suu Kyi witnesses rejected
- Iran's crackdown quiets streets but not anger
- Appeal to reinstate witnesses for Suu Kyi rejected
- Malaysia stops boats carrying Afghans, Pakistanis
- Daiwa Securities tumbles on share offering news
- Teens shake up women's draw at Wimbledon
- Japan auto production falls for 8th straight month
- Firing kills 1 Indian soldier on Kashmir frontier
- Iran: British embassy detainees stirred unrest
- World fans still in mourning for Michael Jackson
- Taiwan head takes Honduras off Latin America trip
- Confed Cup successful, though problems remain
- Dollar up after China says reserve policy 'stable'
- Ousted president, replacement duel for Honduras
- China news agency plans English reports in Europe
- First Khmer Rouge survivor testifies at tribunal
- Macquarie Communications says takeover approved
- New Zealand gunman dies after shooting spree
- Asian markets decline on cautious global outlook
- Family with American children stranded in Gaza
- Anti-smoking campaign targets young grooms
- Russia holds major war games in Caucasus
- 3 dead, 60 hurt in central China train collision
- Shaanxi, Taiwan should work to develop tourism links: official
- Woman in Sanford affair confirms relationship
- Day of reckoning comes for Bernard Madoff
- Mortar hits Pakistan mosque killing 3 tribesmen
- Iran: No downgrade of diplomatic ties with Britain
- Spears, DeGeneres Twitpic accounts hacked
- 2 Australians and a Thai die with swine flu
- Argentine dynasty suffers losses in election
- Euro lower against dollar
- Baron Cohen's Bruno falls for Australian PM
- Dubai considering 2020 Olympics, World Expo bid
- Turkey's top general to meet premier amid tensions
- Cyprus: Activists set sail for blockaded Gaza
- Argentine power couple loses congressional vote
- SC governor resolves to stay put despite scandal
- Share dilution worries sent Japan stocks lower
- Toyota technology has brain waves move wheelchair
- Malaysia plans scholarships free from racial rules
- Stimulus money boosts health clinics serving poor
- Daiwa Securities tumbles on share offering news
- Janet Jackson makes emotional appearance at BETs
- Myanmar court rejects appeal for Suu Kyi witnesses
- Analysis: Obama scores major victory on climate
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- NIreland: Outlawed Protestants turn in weapons
- Deaflympics expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors: organizer
- Nokia Siemens Networks gets euro250M loan
- Jordan: US grants Jordan extra aid of $150 million
- Oil hovers above $69 as traders eye US economy
- "A" teams from Pakistan, Australia draw match
- More than 20 die in Pakistan's northwest
- Weeping, 1st Khmer Rouge prison survivor testifies
- IEA sees oil demand up 0.6 pct a year through 2014
- 4 Moroccan migrants found dead off southern Spain
- Albania counts parliamentary election votes
- Somali insurgents to seize US arms supply
- Asian markets drop, but Europe opens higher
- Kyrgyzstan troops kill 3 suspected terrorists
- Obama officials: talks with Iran still possible
- Foreign broadcasters walk a fine line in Iran
- Gunbattle in south Afghanistan kills top policeman
- NIreland disarmament chief confirms UVF arms moves
- Brazil wins Confed Cup with flair and efficiency
- European economic confidence climbs
- Rivals attack tax cut plans of Germany's Merkel
- Russia, Azerbaijan expected to agree new gas deal
- Alleged lover of Asia's richest woman: Will's real
- Iran recount seen as bid to placate opposition
- Flood-wracked Austria tense as downpours continue
- Abu Ghraib scandal haunts West Virginia reservist
- India's foreign minister meets EU representatives
- Albania counts parliamentary election votes
- Quest for Mideast peace drives camp in 17th season
- SAfrican clubs hoping to benefit from Confed Cup
- Rooney: I can fill void left by Ronaldo, Tevez
- Doctors say more ovary transplants possible
- US shows it can compete with football's elite
- World Cup tough sell to Afrikaners
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Share prices drop on Taipei bourse
- Tainan city, county win status as special municipality
- Police chief among 10 killed in Afghan gunbattle
- Motta wants Ibrahimovic, Maicon to stay at Inter
- Dubai considering 2020 Olympics, World Expo bid
- China shares rise on expectation of higher prices
- 2 Australians and a Thai with swine flu die
- European markets up modestly after solid euro data
- Kyrgyz troops kill 3 terror suspects in shootout
- IEA sees oil demand up 0.6 pct a year through 2014
- Taiwan's Chen pleads to allow daughter's US trip
- Vodafone shares rise on reported T-Mobile UK bid
- Europen Chamber of Commerce pitches for energy-efficient buildings
- U.S. beef imports to Taiwan continue to rise
- Galliani: Wolfsburg's Dzeko wants to join AC Milan
- Israel to swap West bank outpost for new units
- Rebels: US arms to Somalia will increase violence
- 10 detained over Basque attacks in France
- Lawyer: Jackson's doc didn't give excessive drugs
- China central bank chief says economy on the mend
- Margaret Thatcher returns home from hospital
- Taiwan to motorists: Watch out for crabs on the highway!
- Oil hovers near $69 as traders eye US economy
- Police chief among 10 killed in Afghan gunbattle
- June photo of NKorea's Kim may be recycled: report
- Zimbabwe's ex-opposition mulls break with gov't
- Saudi anti-smoking campaign targets young grooms
- Dollar up, gold down in Europe
- Shanghai holds 9 linked with building collapse
- Whitaker suspended after horse fails drug test
- US stock futures point slightly higher
- Reports: China loan spree goes to stocks, property
- China's Hu to attend G8 meeting in Italy
- FIFA announces death of journalist in car accident
- Abu Ghraib scandal haunts US soldier
- Afghan leader says US guards killed police chief
- `Transformers': Worst-reviewed $400 million hit?
- FIFA hopes to stage meeting on Robben Island
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1100 GMT
- FC Fehervar fails to agree contract with Matthaeus
- Homemade bomb kills 2 in Philippines coffee shop
- Pope signs new globalization encyclical
- Sri Lanka providing VVIP security to Pakistan team
- EU, phone makers agree on new single charger
- Norwegian tunnel crash kills 5
- Kenya confirms country's first swine flu case
- US official: Hope for Cyprus deal by year's end
- Cyclist Pfannberger's positive EPO test confirmed
- Australian 16th-round rugby league scores
- US governor resolves to stay put despite scandal
- Romanian ex-football star denies Securitate links
- Zimbabwe's ex-opposition mulls break with gov't
- Obama marks Paris milestone: statue in wax museum
- Karzai: Afghan guards employed by US killed police
- Hordes of hungry grasshoppers invade Utah
- Michael Jackson's lyrics tell a hard story
- Air Force test fires missile from US coast
- EU free trees for young Europeans
- Porsche rejects VW offer
- China central bank chief says economy on the mend
- Earthquakes shut down major trails in Taroko park
- Kenya security forces accused of torture
- Australian charged in his HK taxi driver's death
- Militants attack oil platform in Nigeria
- Still problems though Blatter praises Confed Cup
- European stocks up ahead of expected solid US open
- Dementieva 1st to reach quarterfinals at Wimbledon
- Afghan official says 41 security guards in custody
- Court fight over Jackson's children looms
- Somali rebels threaten violent response to US arms
- Relatives burn tires after Lebanon sectarian clash
- Myanmar appeals court bars 2 witnesses for Suu Kyi
- Enterprise to buy Teppco in $3.3B all-stock deal
- Central bankers urge move from stimulus to reform
- Norwegian convicted in theft of Munch paintings
- Kenyan security forces accused of torture
- Agrium says CF Industries resisting still
- VWilliams wins at Wimbledon when Ivanovic retires
- Militants attack oil platform in Nigeria
- Spain: woman with swine flu has healthy baby
- Spectators flock to court for Madoff sentencing
- Russia's Putin urges banks to boost lending
- Europe welcomes US climate bill despite faults
- Collingwood: Vaughan to be a huge loss for England
- VWilliams wins at Wimbledon when Ivanovic retires
- Suicide is second killer of Taiwanese youth: prevention center
- Iraq set to award oil development rights
- Oil rises to near $70 on another attack in Nigeria
- Kuwait court convicts 4 of embezzling $100 million
- Red Cross says Gazans blocked from recovering
- Skier Alphand injured in motorcycle race
- US stocks open higher ahead of week's key data
- Reactions to new Neihu MRT line mixed
- OSCE says still problems with Albania vote
- SWilliams reaches Wimbledon quarterfinals
- British Royal Mint issues rare coins with no date
- Thai ex-PM's fortunes boosted by electoral results
- Buffon: we will learn from Confed Cup mistakes
- Madoff in court for sentencing on fraud charges
- Ombudsman demands EU action on circus animals
- Banking, business executives upbeat on recovery
- Stocks slightly lower ahead of week's key data
- AP Sportlight
- Reports: Russia, Azerbaijan agree new gas deal
- US Supreme Court takes US-British custody case
- Bernard Madoff in court for fraud sentencing
- President Ma departs on Central American diplomatic tour
- US high court won't hear Sept. 11 claims vs. Saudi
- EU and Turkey: still talking membership, barely
- Federer reaches quarterfinals at Wimbledon
- Taiwan's homeland development to undergo big change
- Israel to swap West bank outpost for new units
- US stocks mixed ahead of week's key data
- US Supreme court won't hear claims vs Saudi Arabia
- Luc Besson's company fined over death on film set
- Fans moonwalk to honor Jackson, wait for tribute
- US confident a day before leaving Iraqi cities
- EU, phone makers agree on single charger
- 1 Indian soldier killed on Kashmir frontier
- Victims testify at Bernard Madoff's sentencing
- US Supreme Court stays out of Bible club question
- Berlin Fashion Week seeks to gain influence
- European markets pare gains after soft US opening
- Portugal creates electric car recharging network
- US court won't decide status of anti-Hillary movie
- Popescu denies being a secret police informant
- Federer reaches quarterfinals at Wimbledon
- Russian law restricting casinos draws near
- ATP World Tour Schedule-Winners
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Oil jumps above $70 on Nigerian platform attack
- Enterprise to buy Teppco in $3.3B all-stock deal
- US Court backs white firefighters on promotions
- US dollar up, gold down in European trading
- Banking, business executives upbeat about recovery
- Wimbledon officials play down flu fears
- Sri Lanka providing VVIP security to Pakistan team
- Romanian ex-football star denies Securitate links
- Violence across NW Pakistan kills dozens
- White House confident Senate will pass energy bill
- Madoff lawyer: Recommended sentence is excessive
- 4 suspected of al-Qaida links charged in Lebanon
- British Royal Mint issues rare coins with no date
- Central Taiwan Science Park inks pact with Spanish counterpart
- Victims urge stiff sentence for Bernard Madoff
- Drug smuggling ring using young women as mule busted
- At sentencing, Madoff apologizes for fraud scheme
- US confident hours before leaving Iraqi cities
- Red Cross says Gazans blocked from recovering
- Reports: Russia, Azerbaijan agree new gas deal
- Europe welcomes US climate bill despite faults
- Bernard Madoff sentenced to 150 years in prison
- Daum's luggage stolen in Duesseldorf
- Rising oil, commodity prices pull stocks higher
- Bernard Madoff gets maximum 150 years in prison
- World Bank study finds major Africa improvements
- UK: 9-year-old girl dies from swine flu
- Iraq Sunni VP to boycott oil round
- Wimbledon Results
- Wimbledon roof closes for 1st time
- Hovensa refinery in USVI dismisses 270 workers
- Bernard Madoff gets maximum 150 years in prison
- 3 dead, 63 hurt in central China train collision
- Victims lash out at Madoff sentencing
- Djokovic beats Sela to reach Wimbledon quarters
- Taiwan's Ma cancels Honduras visit
- Yangon court rejects Suu Kyi witness appeal
- Iran launches partial recount of vote
- Afghan guards employed by U.S. killed police: Karzai
- Merger and upgrade of Tainan City and County approved
- Taiwan ex-President Chen writes letter to Ma about daughter
- European Chamber of Commerce pitches for energy-efficient buildings in Taiwan
- Taiwan urges slow driving
- Deaflympics
- Beijing's Quanjude Duck makes a splash in Taipei
- Digital art finds a home in Taipei's Shilin district
- U.S. exports of beef to Taiwan continue to rise
- Honduran military ousts president in coup
- Afghan minister says drug strategy is 'perfect' after U.S. changed course
- First Khmer Rouge prison survivor testifies
- Manila blames rebels for fatal bomb attack
- Shanghai holds 9 over house collapse
- 90 officers probed
- Taiwan's Latin tests cannot be avoided
- Obama scores major,much-needed victory
- U.S. soldiers swap fighting for job creation schemes
- Three killed, sixty hurt in China train collision
- Pakistan offers reward for Taliban leader's head
- North Korea sanctions will have impact: U.S. envoy
- Arizona moves to allow guns in bars
- Forgotten evolutionist lives in Darwin's shadow
- At BET Awards, Michael Jackson's legacy honored
- Generation gap in U.S. largest since 1960s: Pew research center
- Scientific analysis done on St. Paul's bones: Pope
- 'Transformers' takes to sky with US$112m weekend
- UNESCO names sixteen World Heritage sites, removes Dresden
- Mumbai sea bridge raises hopes for new Indian infrastructure
- Chinese companies vying for Pierre Cardin brand
- SCB group head pitches regional banking in Taiwan
- Japanese industrial output rises for third month: data
- British postal service sell-off plan may be delayed: minister
- Consulting firms Towers Perrin, Foster & Crosby Inc. to merge
- Emaar downplays debt burden of Dubai property merger
- China luxury hotels hit by downturn
- No stockpiling
- Japan auto output
- Far Eastern Plaza presents American cuisine favorites
- Sherwood Taipei introduces 'Flavors of American West'
- Delta Air Lines celebrates 80 years of passenger service
- SpreadsheetGear 2009 marketed
- Taipei shares close down 1.12 percent
- Asian stocks decline as share sales spark dilution concerns
- Oil prices extend losses on economic concerns: analysts
- U.S. dollar edges up in Asia ahead of economic reports
- Mother's memory inspires Dougherty to win
- Vaughan close to retirement: press reports
- Perry surges past Goydos to win Travelers
- Quick Step's Boonen claims Belgian road title
- Hirvonen wins Polish Rally
- Brazil performs great escape to keep title
- Teens shake up women's draw, experience leads men's field at Wimbledon
- Real offer millions for Benzema: media
- 'Stratospheric' offer
- Taiwan's Wang Chien-ming finally bags first win of season
- South Korea's Shin triumphs, Taiwan's Tseng claims second
- Atlanta's Jones, Anderson stop Red Sox sweep
- Taiwan president regrets missing Honduras on Central American tour
- EVA `Combi` charter a tight fit for Taiwan presidential delegation
- A southern Taiwan university research team invents automatic wok
- Taiwan property prices to decline until March: Ministry of Interior
- Taiwan to hold briefing on easing Chinese investments
- Madoff gets 150 years for epic fraud
- Obama asks gays to judge him on results in rights quest
- Honduras unrest flares as world calls for reverse of coup
- Special first class section made for president
- Taiwan president regrets missing Honduras on `Lasting Amity` trip
- Rice lauds `great leadership` of Taiwan president
- Taiwan DPP condemns continued travel ban on daughter ex-President Chen Shui-bian
- Taiwan closes office in Bangla Desh
- Taiwan KMT lawmaker forced out over vote buying
- Taiwan announces opening to investments from China
- Calif. to seek Iran investment info from insurers
- European markets close up as Wall Street recovers
- Holocaust meeting calls for care for survivors
- Poland signs long-term deal with Qatargas
- UN chief to return to Myanmar day of Suu Kyi trial
- UKFI chief defends salary deal for RBS CEO
- Chelsea appeals 'unnecessarily harsh' bans, fine
- White House announces new US lighting standards
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Champions Tour Schedule
- Flintoff declares himself fit for Ashes series
- Eto'o set to snub Man City, stay at Barcelona
- New NATO flotilla takes over anti-piracy patrols
- BA CEO defends work-for-free policy
- Bullfight stands collapse in rural Peru, 110 hurt
- Oil jumps above $71 on Nigerian platform attack
- World leaders pressure Honduras to reverse coup
- Russia, Azerbaijan agree new gas deal
- Russian casinos to close in Moscow, other cities
- EU says Ukraine must reform gas sector
- Holocaust meeting wants better care of survivors
- Apple CEO Steve Jobs back at work few days a week
- Shares of Brazil Visa affiliate soar
- Catholic splinter group ordains 8 new priests
- Wimbledon roof closes for 1st time
- New NATO flotilla takes over anti-piracy patrols
- Queen Elizabeth II's costs rising
- Jackson's mother wants to be estate administrator
- Ousted Honduran president invited to address UN
- Countries mull ban on selling cigarettes on Net
- Jackson's mom gets temporary guardianship of kids
- Marked men: Anti-doping chiefs plan Tour targets
- Iran says recount shows election valid
- French comic skips Lebanon after Hezbollah claims
- US, Russia hold talks before Obama visit
- Clinton urges restoration of order in Honduras
- Wimbledon officials play down flu fears
- UK: 9-year-old girl with swine flu dies
- Observers report some flaws in Albania vote
- Safina wins under new roof at Wimbledon
- Norway's Yara shuts down Belgian plant
- Apple CEO Steve Jobs back at work few days a week
- Argentine health minister resigns in frustration
- Spanish motorsport chief attacks Ferrari boss
- Souter bids goodbye to US Supreme Court colleagues
- Jackson's mom gets temporary guardianship of kids
- Berlusconi: G8 to discuss possible Iran sanctions
- Greece expects zero growth in 2009
- 4 to face terror charges in Morocco
- Family forgives son's al-Qaida linked killers
- World tells Honduras to reinstate ousted president
- Portion of parking deck collapses in Atlanta
- Central Asia to clean up radioactive waste
- White House announces new lighting standards
- Iran says partial recount shows election valid
- Four former champions bidding for Copa finals
- Hewitt rallies to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals
- Sri Lanka group threatens to kill newspaper staff
- EU, phone makers agree on charging standard
- Ford analyst says June best month for sales in '09
- Envoy: US has no plans for Iraq talks with Iran
- GM ending Nummi joint venture with Toyota
- Parents file papers to administer Jackson estate
- Berlusconi: G8 to discuss possible Iran sanctions
- Ousted Honduran president invited to address UN
- Queen Elizabeth II's costs rising
- Drug-resistant swine flu seen in Danish patient
- Clinton says Honduras has `evolved into a coup'
- Wimbledon plays under closed roof for 1st time
- Summer looks like a washout for some US retailers
- 11-0: Roger Federer beats Soderling again
- Prosecutor: Foreign ties make Stanford flight risk
- Jackson funeral plan still being considered
- US Treasurys rise for 3rd straight day
- Military: US soldier killed in combat in Iraq
- Portion of parking deck collapses in Atlanta
- US opposes antitrust immunity for Continental
- 3 Moroccan newspapers fined over Gadhafi insults
- Roma seek recognition at Holocaust conference
- GM ending Nummi joint venture with Toyota
- Ailing Calif. economy could prolong US recession
- French senate approves restitution of Maori heads
- Oil settles above $71; China to boost reserves
- Precious metals slip, oil rallies
- Roddick advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals
- Wimbledon Results
- Facebook picks David Ebersman as new CFO
- Brazil's strategic affairs minister to step down
- Calif. examines insurers' investments in Iran
- Envoy: US has no plans for Iraq talks with Iran
- Djokovic hopes to exact revenge on Haas
- British mom cleared of baby's Greek hotel death
- Advocacy groups want CIA lawyers disbarred
- Refund details for Jackson concerts still sketchy
- Starwood announces plans for luxury Bermuda hotel
- Rising oil, commodity prices pull US stocks higher
- US Judge denies Afghan's challenge to detention
- Obama expresses optimism about Colombia free trade
- Ford analyst says June may be best month for '09
- Coroner's official return to Jackson home
- Left, right unite against far right in French vote
- Fireworks over Baghdad as Iraqis take over cities
- Dollar mixed ahead of closely watched US data
- Detroit concert Tuesday honors Michael Jackson
- Ousted president alienated many in Honduras
- Berlusconi: Italy gov't stable despite scandals
- Police: US dad lured son home for family slaying
- Greece not planning legal bid for Parthenon works
- VW, Ford tops in vehicle quality survey
- Kosovo enters Int'l Monetary Fund, World Bank
- Latin America stocks rise as pause offers deals
- Judge to decide Tuesday on Stanford's bond
- Shares of Brazil Visa affiliate soar
- Top 2009-model vehicles: Strategic Vision
- Man gets life in prison for US student slaying
- Iraq takes control of security, US troops withdraw
- Ousted Honduran president to address UN assembly
- Strong ratings for BET Awards and Jackson tribute
- Germany beats England 4-0 to win Euro U21 title
- Coroner's official returns to Jackson home
- 2 million flew from Mexico as swine flu began
- Group offers plan to eliminate nukes by 2030
- Canadian polygamist leaders wants charges dropped
- US agency says E. coli found in Nestle sample
- Canadian polygamous leader wants charges dropped
- GM ends joint venture with Toyota at Calif. plant
- Leaders from Obama to Chavez blast Honduras coup
- Study charts swine flu's spread through air travel
- US says E. coli found in Nestle sample
- Labor secretary denounces gay pride poster vandals
- Jackson kids' godfather never saw him take drugs
- Murray beats Wawrinka in marathon match under roof
- Rappers' fiancee, ex-wife star in new reality show
- US regulators propose tougher clean air rule
- US study: coastal seagrass increasingly being lost
- Editors scramble to get covers on Michael Jackson
- Rich robots: `Transformers' does $200.1M in 5 days
- Murray wins historic night match at Wimbledon
- Gov's `other woman' fiercely private, no pushover
- AP Exclusive: Jackson wrapped video before death
- South Africa apologize for eye-gouging comments
- Coroner team gathers evidence at Jackson home
- US investors buy assets of defunct rail company
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Wimbledon Road
- Diane Keaton treated after bumping her head on set
- Ecuador judge seeks Colombia ex-official's arrest
- Senators want hearing on Obama's firing of IG
- Obama says Honduran ouster was 'not legal'
- AP Sources: Volunteers sought for border drug war
- Police: Haiti marcher killed by bullet in UN clash
- Reports: Yao may miss season
- US examines insurers' investments in Iran
- Chilean man gets life sentence in US slaying
- EPA proposes tougher clean air rule
- Jerry Lewis set to direct B'way 'Nutty Professor'
- El Salvador immigrant to stand trial for killings
- AP source: Guard to seek volunteers for border
- Ruth Madoff says she feels 'betrayed and confused'
- Payne Stewart's son playing at Pinehurst
- 6 Puerto Rican activists barred from US Capitol
- Brazil extends tax exemptions to revive economy
- Ousted Honduran president to address UN assembly
- Murray edges Wawrinka under Wimbledon's roof
- Exxon to pay interest on Valdez oil spill damages
- Wimbledon at a glance
- Congressman's wife resigns from Detroit Council
- Hargitay, Meloni signed for `Law & Order: SVU'
- Argentine president defiant after mid-term losses
- Caymans man gets 12 years for raping US tourist
- Train derails, explodes in Italy
- Mexico detains officials for alleged drug ties
- Promoters say fans will get full ticket refund
- Japan unemployment rises to 5.2 percent in May
- Guatemalan fears a tweet will make him a jailbird
- Tuesday, July 7
- US cities, citizens try to reclaim vacant blocks
- Desperate Maine lobstermen sell from trucks, homes
- GM seeks court approval to become "New" company
- Refund details announced for Jackson concerts
- Jackson's death unleashes barrage of online scams
- Virtual border fence in Arizona nears completion
- Jackson's family moves quickly to take charge
- Court schedules bond hearing for OJ Simpson
- Obama says he'll get prime initiatives into law
- Jackson's death returns his father to spotlight
- Man to stand trial for killing 3 in SFC traffic
- Mother gets limited power over Jackson's property
- Battle to control Jackson's fortune begins
- AP Source: 10 more will be charged in Madoff scam
- Freight train derails, kills 2 in Italy
- Jackson doc's lawyer: Long delay calling for help
- Screamin' seafaring tale wins bad writing contest
- Zsa Zsa Gabor hospitalized with flu symptoms
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Freight train derails, kills 6 in Italy
- Coroner team gathers evidence at Jackson home
- Exclusive: Parker's first photo with newborn twins
- Caribbean news briefs
- Texas officials want investigation of gay bar raid
- Court: State can apply some laws to national banks
- Scolari's new club Bunyodkor to meet Pohang in ACL
- Foreign exchange rates
- Malaysia relaxes foreign investment rules
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Yemen official: Comoros-bound plane crashes
- Tampa Bay ruins Halladay's return
- Malaysia relaxes foreign investment rules
- Instant Michael Jackson books coming
- Moderate earthquake hits southwest China
- Wallabies to meet All Blacks in Japan
- Lincecum shutout helps Giants to 10-0 win
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Japan's chip maker gets emergency government help
- Judge freezes Pang's assets during US probe
- Journalists briefly detained by troops in Honduras
- US warns citizens to avoid travel to Honduras
- China to send fishery delegation to Taiwan for talks
- Freight train derails, kills 10 in Italy
- China launches crackdown on prostitution
- Mexico frees 3 mayors held for alleged drug ties
- US ready to beef up UN peacekeeping operations
- Japan unemployment rises to 5.2 percent in May
- Japan holds 3 accused of trading for NKorea
- Report: Worst may be over for US tech market
- US panel to vote on painkiller restrictions
- Oil jumps above $73 on dollar fall, Nigeria attack
- Attorneys await decision on Stanford's bond
- Disney, Hong Kong reach $465 mln expansion deal
- First full match under roof produces drama
- Pakistan militants abandon peace deal
- Haiti president's party picks up 5 Senate seats
- A roof closes at Wimbledon, and the fans roar
- Financial crisis coverage dominates Loeb Awards
- Taliban scrap peace deal in Pakistan tribal area
- China raises gasoline, diesel prices
- Analysis: Obama's swift stand on Honduran coup
- Hawaii has 1st swine flu death, of ailing patient
- Disney, Hong Kong reach $465M expansion deal
- Dog-eaten passport cancels US boy's trip to Peru
- Manny Ramirez goes 1 for 3 in final rehab game
- Protecting images of Obama's kids
- 3 smuggled baby orangutans rescued in Malaysia
- Three to five typhoons expected to hit Taiwan this year
- UN chief in Japan ahead of Myanmar visit
- Germany's Loew criticizes SAfrica training fields
- Jackson's parents waste no time seeking control
- Iran declares election fight over, vote valid
- Suspected rebels kill family of 4 in India
- Ousted leader announces bid to return to Honduras
- Iranians take risks to upload their dissent online
- Hard choices on 4 big issues stymie health push
- Mortgage lender: UK house prices rising slightly
- Brake failure cause of deadly China train accident
- AirAsia to sell new shares to raise up to $143 mln
- Discrimination case raises questions for Sotomayor
- A look at world's deadliest air disasters
- Asian stocks gain as oil jumps above $73
- Report: 7 Britons injured in Turkish hotel fire
- Yemen: Comoros-bound plane had 153 on board
- SKorean official: Kim successor not final in North
- Iraq launches milestone oil licensing round
- SEC wants financier's assets frozen before trial
- Quelle gets government credit to stay afloat
- Disney moves to boost HK park with $465M expansion
- Khmer Rouge survivor describes torture at S-21
- Coach: Liu Xiang's return from foot injury on hold
- Macquarie Communications says takeover approved
- Freight train derails, kills 10 in Italy
- Honduras trip cancellation will not affect ties: president
- First swine flu fatality in Spain
- Yemen plane crashes off Comoros with 153 on board
- Akon postpones Asian concerts on swine flu fears
- Malaysia royalty defers ban on minors' conversion
- Freight train derails, fire kills 13 in Italy
- OECD warns of crisis' threat to world's migrants
- MONDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- HMV full year profits fall by half
- Toni: no plans to leave Bayern
- Iraq launches milestone oil licensing round
- PCB disbands selection committees
- 12 militants killed in Afghan airstrike
- Euro slightly higher against dollar
- AP Source: 10 others to be charged in Madoff probe
- Police: car bomb kills 4 people in Pakistan
- US military says four soldiers killed in Baghdad
- Stavridis to take over at US European Command
- Discounts abound as tourism to Thailand drops
- PCB disbands selection committees
- German unemployment declines in June
- Suicide bomber strikes at Afghan-Pakistan border
- Ex-president's daughter remains barred from leaving country
- Top German court rules in favor of EU treaty
- Company threatens legal action on China Web filter
- Freight train derails in Italy, kills 13, burns 50
- President to hold talks with Panamanian counterpart: ambassador
- US military says four soldiers killed in Baghdad
- Top US commander visits Turkey
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- World Vision Taiwan partners with firm to send children to school
- Police: Pakistan bomb targeted US-NATO supply line
- Karadzic says in pretrial brief he is not guilty
- Iraqi oil licensing round runs into trouble
- Euro-zone sees falling prices in June
- Japan stocks rebound to end bullish second quarter
- Asian markets mixed, Europe down ahead of key data
- Report: U.K. economy shrank 2.4 pct in 1st quarter
- Swedish software firm buys Pirate Bay
- Taiwan's stock prices close higher
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Niger's president dissolves top court
- France found faults with crashed Yemeni plane
- Suicide bomber strikes at Afghan-Pakistan border
- New Mumbai bridge to open after a decade of delay
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Top German court rules in favor of EU treaty
- Turkish economy shrank 13.8 percent in Q1
- Activist: Israeli navy turns back Gaza aid boat
- Tourism Bureau to screen arrangements for Chinese tourists
- Sri Lanka to take action against former rebels
- First swine flu fatality in Spain
- Karadzic says in pretrial brief he is not guilty
- Disney to boost HK park with $465M expansion
- Governing Democrats ahead in Albania's election
- Foreign ministry spokesman admits to gaffe on Honduras situation
- Iraq's Zubair field draws 4 bids
- Plum rain rainfall 5th lowest in 58 years
- Israel says Sarkozy advised government to sack FM
- Comoros: Child rescued alive in Airbus 310 crash
- Report: U.K. economy shrank 2.4 pct in 1st quarter
- World stocks awaiting cue for next move
- Vaughan confirms retirement from cricket
- Freight train derails in Italy, kills 12, burns 50
- Taiwan opens door for Chinese investment
- US dollar down in Europe
- Kaka passes medical test at Real Madrid
- Nina Wang's alleged lover: Pigtails prove our love
- Czech Jewish cemetery desecrated
- Japan unemployment rises to 5 1/2-year high
- Western observers pulling out of Abkhazia
- Taiwan opens door for Chinese investment
- BMI to honor Kristofferson as a music icon
- Carriers to step up service as demand on Taiwan-Kinmen route rises
- Swiss to transfer Russian tycoon's data to France
- Study: More sex may help damaged sperm
- UK agency freezes $100 mln in Allen Stanford case
- China stock index surges 62.5 pct in first half
- Courts face new challenges in faith healing cases
- Grafite agrees to extend Wolfsburg deal until 2012
- EU to probe safety of Yemenia Airways
- Taiwan records first mass swine flu infection
- Azerbaijan lawmakers reject harsh NGO restrictions
- Taiwan expects new orders worth at least US$14 m from Eastern Europe
- Porsche denied credit demand, Qatar eyes stake
- Governing Democrats ahead in Albania's election
- 4 US soldiers killed during Iraq cities pullout
- Turkey's generals meet civilian leaders
- Conoco refuses to lower Bai Hassan bid
- Khmer Rouge tore off toenails of suspected traitor
- Oil up to near $72 on dollar fall, Nigeria attack
- Landreau signs 3-year deal with Lille
- Dutch court upholds Iraq mustard gas conviction
- Turkey asks NATO to help clear mines near Syria
- Latvia's retail sales plunge 26 pct
- Stock futures point to higher open ahead of data
- Foreign ministry closes office in Bangladesh
- UN chief says Myanmar should free Aung San Suu Kyi
- EU clears euro5 bln bailout for LBBW
- HMV full year profits fall by half
- Sweden: No decision yet on EU action against Iran
- Rights group: Israeli drones killed Gaza civilians
- UN chief says Myanmar should free Aung San Suu Kyi
- China lifts anti-dumping tax on newsprint imports
- Egyptian police detain activist blogger
- O'Driscoll, Jones to head home and miss 3rd test
- FTSE 100 down 0.81 at 4,293.22
- Wall-to-wall media coverage of Jackson receding
- Tsvangirai: Zimbabwe coalition not in danger
- Sri Lanka names 3 uncapped players for Pakistan
- Plane with 153 crashes off Comoros, child rescued
- Lloyds Banking Group cutting 1,800 more jobs
- Stock futures point slightly higher ahead of data
- Hyundai offers fuel price guarantee for buyers
- Lenin statue vandalized in Kiev
- Euro 3-month bank lending rate falls to new low
- European Central Bank assesses auction impact
- Spanish court ends Israel bombing probe
- Tsvangirai: Zimbabwe coalition not in danger
- EU: Pfizer promising changes to Wyeth bid
- Afghan minister seeks end to private 'militias'
- Top US commander: Iran still supports Iraq attacks
- Court annuls election of KMT lawmaker for buying votes
- World stocks awaiting economic recovery clues
- German unemployment declines in June
- Dutch Supreme Court upholds mustard gas conviction
- Lloyds Banking Group cutting 1,750 more jobs
- China scraps filtering software mandate _ for now
- Algae in Chinese lake threatens drinking water
- US cuts Indonesian debt for forest protection
- EU scraps ban on wonky fruit and vegetables
- Slovenian pulls out of race for new IAEA head
- Spain leaves Nadal off Davis Cup lineup
- Taiwan officially opens doors to Chinese investment
- Stavridis: Afghan security more than guns
- Thai army to provide security at ASEAN summit
- Swine flu: Philippine president quarantines self
- Coroner: 2 British hostages in Iraq were shot
- S&P cuts ratings of 3 Dubai-run entities
- Boonen takes Tour appeal to French sports chiefs
- Roadside bomb kills soldier in southern Thailand
- 44 children abused every day in Taiwan
- California lawmakers face budget deadline
- US home prices down 18.1 percent in April
- Armstrong ready for support role at Tour de France
- Deere says 800 workers leave in voluntary program
- Danish art connoisseur convicted of fraud
- ConocoPhillips, Aramco relaunch Yanbu bidding
- Bogota football coach quits after death threats
- Zurich Opera names Luisi its next music director
- VWilliams easily reaches Wimbledon semis
- A closer look at island nation of Comoros
- China postpones controversial Web filter
- Top US commander: Iran still supports Iraq attacks
- Plane with 153 crashes off Comoros, child rescued
- England, Japan recommended as RWC hosts
- Iran declares election fight over, vote valid
- Chinese, Taiwanese view each other differently: poll
- Stocks open flat ahead of consumer confidence data
- Building starts on Warsaw's Jewish history museum
- Israeli navy commandeers Gaza aid boat
- US stocks move slightly higher ahead of data
- Experts urge pregnant women, elderly to skip hajj
- Home prices post 18.1 percent annual drop in April
- Venus Williams powers into Wimbledon semifinals
- ConocoPhillips, Aramco relaunch Yanbu bidding
- Ousted Honduran leader may be allowed back
- British royal bailout looms as queen's bills grow
- Bank of England says banks need to restructure
- Consumer confidence falls in June
- Flight 447 black box search goes on past deadline
- Obama: US consumer unit to enforce financial rules
- WHO: Pakistani refugees risk running out of drugs
- US senator: Belarus to free jailed American lawyer
- No extradition for alleged Rwandan war criminal
- Albania: top 2 parties neck-and-neck in vote count
- Boks appeal against Botha ban, not Burger's
- US envoy leaves for China for NKorea talks
- Niger opposition accuses president of coup
- World stocks dip on weak US consumer confidence
- Ousted Honduran leader may face arrest on return
- Consumer confidence falls in June
- London mayor: Olympic stadium could stay at 80,000
- Iraq oil auction fizzles
- US stocks down on dip in consumer confidence
- New EU presidency to avoid burqa issue
- Magna confident of Opel deal by July 15
- Egypt: Man gets 45 years for sexual assault
- Barcelona offers Eto'o contract extension
- Israel says France advised government to sack FM
- Safina rallies past Lisicki in Wimbledon quarters
- LA schools chief fumes over `Bruno' school photos
- US official: Oil dispute won't harm Cyprus talks
- Turkey ready to step up EU entry talks
- Croatia lists Karlovic, Cilic in Davis Cup vs. US
- German choreographer Pina Bausch dies
- French Comorans outraged after Yemenia air crash
- Dementieva reaches Wimbledon semifinals
- Lyon coach: Benzema could leave if money is right
- EU scraps ban on ugly fruit and vegetables
- EU calls for smoke-free Europe by 2012
- UPS and Ford extend logistics contract
- Belarus to free imprisoned American lawyer
- Search of collapsed Atlanta parking deck resumes
- Claro Cortes, former AP Manila reporter, dies
- Swedish software firm buys Pirate Bay
- US to study which medical treatment works best
- Two lawmakers punished for defamation
- EU clears Belgium's
- EU clears Belgium's
- EU clears Belgium's
- EU clears Belgium's
- EU clears Belgium's
- EU clears Belgium's
- EU clears Belgium's euro3.5 billion bailout for KBC
- California pollution rule approved
- Erding joins PSG on 4-year deal from Sochaux
- Fans gather for Apollo Theater's Jackson memorial
- Car bomb kills at least 15 people in Iraqi city
- US state says it's trying to settle shipwreck case
- Egyptian president holds talks with Saudi king
- Oil prices tumble in volatile trading
- AP NewsBreak: US gov admits additional liaisons
- World stocks slide on weak US consumer confidence
- Abbott plans to appeal $1.67B patent order
- UK: Identity cards won't be compulsory for Britons
- Broadcom boosts takeover offer for Emulex to $912M
- Bernhard Kohl says he gave drugs to other athletes
- Rules for investments from China announced
- Rice praises 'great leadership' of Taiwan president
- Yemen airliner crashes off Comoros with 153 aboard
- Taiwan ex-president Chen daughter's travel ban confirmed by prosecutors
- Guards charged in Taiwan prison bribery scandal
- Taoyuan County holds journalism training camp
- Taiwan Kuomintang lawmaker forced out on vote-buying conviction
- Taiwan closes representative office in Bangladesh: MOFA
- Non-profit pitches Taiwan as best study destination
- Taiwan president Ma regrets missing Honduras on 'Lasting Amity' trip
- EVA 'Combi' charter a tight fit for Taiwan presidential group
- Foreign ministry spokesman admits to gaffe on Honduras situation
- First mass swine flu infection
- Plum rain
- Freight train derails, kills 13 in Italy
- Iran upholds disputed Ahmadinejad victory
- Carmen brings NSO into new era of full productions
- ECFA referendum key for Taiwan's security
- Taking McDonald's to the woodshed
- Iraqis take control as U.S. troops leave cities
- Zelaya vows to return as Honduras unrest flares
- China state media to air in Europe: official
- Earthquake hits China's Sichuan
- Lisbon Treaty
- Indian farmers who cashed out struggle with riches
- United States' cities, citizens battle to reclaim vacant blocks
- Jacksons gain children, estate as fight begins
- Jackson's London promoters promise full ticket refunds
- Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar in hospital with malaria: doctors
- Quiet anti-conformity at Paris Men's Fashion Week
- Protecting images of Obama's kids
- South Korea's first swingers' club presents legal dilemma
- Armor-clad Bruno halts Sydney traffic
- Malaysia loosens restrictions on foreign investment
- UK house prices rising slightly: mortgage lender
- U.S. Disney, Hong Kong agree to park expansion in China city
- GM to drop out of joint venture plant with Toyota
- Japan unemployment highest in more than five years, data shows
- Brazil wins confidence of foreign small investors
- Time is money in Britain after Royal Mint error
- Downturn is a diamond market's worst friend
- Japanese household spending edges up
- Qatar makes offer
- Jobs back at work
- Cool off the summer at Regent with fun desserts and drinks
- Enjoy Family summer time at Evergreen Laurel Hotel Taipei
- Papago International Resort Taitung launches incredible discount package
- New ZigBee green power feature set revealed
- Taiwan share prices close up 0.64 percent
- U.S. stocks end higher on economic optimism
- Asian stocks gain as oil jumps above US$72
- Oil pushes past US$72 on Nigerian unrest
- Japanese yen turns higher against U.S. dollar in Asian trade
- Beauty of the Big Bend National Park, Texas
- Williams sisters surge into quarter-finals
- Chelsea appeals against Drogba, Bosingwa bans
- Marathon man Murray triumphs, Federer cruises
- Taiwanese lefty Ni makes MLB debut
- Eto'o transfer in doubt over bonus demand
- Tampa Bay Rays ruin Halladay return; Angels beat Red Sox
- Yao's career threatened by lingering foot injury, report says
- Taiwan leader arrives in Panama for Martinelli inaugural
- Panel to be formed to draft bill on health insurance: Taiwan official
- Northwest Pacific may face fewer typhoons this year: Taiwan CWB
- Elpida Memory will get aid, loans from Japan, Taiwan
- Teenage girl survives Comoros crash, in hospital
- Spain court closes Gaza probe into Israeli attack
- Michael Jackson's will puts assets in trust
- Zimbabwe receives $950 million loan from China
- Taiwan president refuses to intervene in Chen case
- Taiwan foreign minister says Honduras `coup` should be `condemned`
- Martinelli vows diplomatic loyalty to Taiwan
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou will not intervene on behalf of predecessor’s daughter
- Taiwan DPP to discuss Yunlin lawmaker by-election on July 8
- Taiwan Health Minister considering run in Hualien election
- Car bomb kills at least 24 people in Iraqi city
- Ex-Belgian premier to lead EU liberals
- US dollar higher in Europe
- Judge: Ono owns copyright to rare Lennon footage
- Pollution rule for California approved
- Serena Williams joins Venus in Wimbledon semis
- US Treasury goes after firm tied to North Korea
- Yemeni plane with 153 crashes off Comoros Islands
- US governor in scandal admits additional liaisons
- FTSE-100 index down 44.82 points at 4,249.21
- Jude Law to play Hamlet on Broadway this year
- Elderly, kids urged to skip hajj over swine flu
- Frantisek Straka let go as Czech Republic coach
- US farmers oppose fish from Vietnam
- Russian corruption reporter dies from head injury
- Goalkeeper Carrasso joins Bordeaux on 4-year deal
- US panel recommends smaller doses of painkillers
- Gas train derails in Italy, kills 13, burns 50
- Novavax in multi-million Spanish deal on vaccines
- AP Interview: Armstrong ready for Tour de France
- Hull hoping to sign free agent Michael Owen
- Venus, Serena Williams reach Wimbledon semifinals
- New EU presidency to avoid burqa issue
- Moving van makes delivery to Jackson's Neverland
- Safina advances despite struggling with serve
- Western observers pulling out of Abkhazia
- Major attacks in Iraq since Jan. 1
- Stocks down on dip in consumer confidence
- Vatican chapel with Michelangelo frescos restored
- Pakistan army faces fight with end of Taliban deal
- EU: global warming goals tough on poor nations
- Cubans get official OK for multiple jobs
- LA curator to head Amsterdam's Stedelijk Museum
- Nadal officially out for Spain in Davis Cup
- Iran leader praised amid signs of political purge
- AP Exclusive: Jackson had net worth $236M in 2007
- UN General Assembly condemns coup in Honduras
- Jackman, Rogen, Hathaway among Oscar invitees
- Maradona blamed for Argentina's struggles
- African leaders arrive in Libya for summit
- Photographer: Jackson full of energy in rehearsals
- AP Exclusive: Jackson's net worth $236M in 2007
- Guyana urges gold miners to restrict mercury use
- Which treatment works best? Top study needs listed
- Car bomb kills at least 27 people in Iraqi city
- Russian corruption reporter dies from head injury
- Madoff `feeder' Merkin parts with art trove
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1100 GMT
- Judge: Ono owns copyright to rare Lennon footage
- Old airliners scraped due to economics, not age
- US cracks down on firm linked to North Korea
- AIG annual meeting a short, relatively calm affair
- Israel says France advised firing top diplomat
- UN backs ousted Honduran leader
- US official to meet with Honduran president
- US governor in scandal admits more encounters
- UN General Assembly condemns coup in Honduras
- Source: NKorean ship turns around
- White House: US pullback important step forward
- Life sentence sought in case of slain French Jew
- Stalemate in Afghan ghost town shows task ahead
- A Phot AG108, ADG107, ADG106, ADG105, ADG104, ADG103, ADG102, ADG101
- CONCACAF teams out of Copa Sudamericana
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1800 GMT
- White House: Honduran president should return
- Winger Valencia joins Man United on 4-year deal
- Attorney general calls for investigation of affair
- NASA manager pitches a cheaper return-to-moon plan
- State court rules for Franken in US Senate fight
- Earthquake shakes Honduras, no reported injuries
- Old airliners scrapped due to economics, not age
- Fans gather for Apollo Theater's Jackson memorial
- Corning raises 2Q glass volume forecast again
- Minnesota court rules for Franken in Senate fight
- China backs down from requirement for Web filter
- AP Exclusive: Jackson said net worth $236M in 2007
- Pistons fire coach Michael Curry after 1 season
- Obama: Iraqis taking control of cities important
- Curry after 1 season Eds: For global distribution. AP Photo
- Nowitzki's former fiancee now in Missouri jail
- Governor says he 'crossed lines' with women
- US spy in rendition trial: 'I followed orders'
- US state court rules for Franken in Senate fight
- Gillette pushing beyond shavers
- Julia Stiles set for David Mamet play on Broadway
- Big US cities see resurgence in population growth
- Defenseman Johnny Oduya re-signs with Devils
- Source: NKorean ship now going the other way.
- Kaka ushers in latest Real Madrid galactico era
- Officials discussing Jackson memorial at Neverland
- Nokia Siemens defends Iran deal
- US: UBS must release names of suspected tax cheats
- Oil prices fall in volatile trading
- Home prices post 18.1 percent anua dopinApil Ed: ECST lde sbsqutein3r gaf For lobal distribution.
- Trophy use No. 1?: Makeup brush holder
- Gas train derails in Italy, kills 14, burns 50
- Hamas, Fatah aim for unity accord at end of July
- Michigan says it's trying to settle shipwreck case
- Immigrants in US are asking for money from home
- Madoff `feeder' Merkin parts with art trove
- Wimbledon Head-to-Heads
- US lawyer imprisoned in Belarus freed after pardon
- Clooney sets up at Sony with production company
- Air France beacons fade with investigation hopes
- Es:Chngs atlie ro Pri. UPDTES with details throughout; ADDS byline, contributor tag.
- Kaka ushers in latest Real Madrid galactico era
- Iraqis celebrate US pullback but bombing kills 27
- Officials to return to Honduras with leader
- ffcilstoreur t Hndra withleader
- Life term sought for accused killer of French Jew
- Judge revokes bond for financier Stanford
- Promoter: Tribute shows for Jackson likely
- Federer to face hard-serving Karlovic at Wimbledon
- Clooney smokes out new production home at Sony
- Commodity prices hit amid growing risk aversion
- Jamaican hijacking suspect fit to stand trial
- Sanofi-Aventis to close some plants, restructure
- Honduran AG: ousted leader faces 20 years prison
- Marseille agrees on 4-year deal for Lucho Gonzalez
- Putin tells Russian casinos to cash in their chips
- Lebanon says French comedian is welcome
- GM: Red Wings won't be big free agent players
- Judge revokes bond for financier Stanford
- Republican concedes, sending Franken to Senate
- Treasury cracks down on firm linked to North Korea
- ds UDAESwih tae ep dsignaio. For global distribution.
- US lawyer imprisoned in Belarus freed after pardon
- New Madrid signing Kaka takes Gago's No. 8 jersey
- Dollar advances as consumer confidence falls
- Police: 7 teens shot near high school, 2 critical
- Whale of a tale wins British nonfiction book prize
- Es:ADS ewphtolik. UPDATS quotes. For global distribution.
- Sudan postpones elections to April 2010
- Es:UPATS it qot. Forglobal distribution.
- UN tells Honduras to reinstate president
- Palin: I'd come out ahead in run against Obama
- Stocks slide on dip in consumer confidence
- `Thriller' viewed 8.5 million times since Thursday
- Di Matteo joins West Brom as head coach
- 'The Little Mermaid' sets its final Broadway swim
- Drea de Matteo joins ABC's `Desperate Housewives'
- Protection sought again for giant, spitting worms
- US stocks slide on dip in consumer confidence
- Police: 7 teens shot near Detroit school
- Some big names, fewer big spenders in free agency
- Madoff behind bars, investigation grinds forward
- Many Hondurans in US laud Zelaya's ouster
- Venezuela deports top Mafia suspect to Italy
- Jackson family: Michael Jackson had a will
- General denies clemency for convicted Marine
- Administration sends US Congress consumer law
- Study: Diuretic reduces bleeding in horse's lungs
- Iraqis celebrate US pullback but bombing kills 33
- Promoter: Michael Jackson tribute shows likely
- Police find 5 bodies, severed head in Mexico
- Former CIA officer charged in Algiers rape
- Jackson family: Michael Jackson had a will
- Top US East Asia diplomat begins work
- Madoff behind bars, but probe grinds forward
- Republican concedes, sending Franken to US Senate
- Usher's wife says she was surprised by divorce
- Latin America stocks slip on drop in US confidence
- Many Hondurans in the US laud president's ouster
- Turkish prosecutors seek arrest of colonel
- Es: UPATES with colonel facing criminal charges, details, background.
- Man allegedly demands sex to return lost dog
- GM and Chrysler's bankruptcy cases at a glance
- India-born Pirates pitchers ready to debut
- 2 Williams sisters, 2 Russians reach Wimbledon SFs
- Mexico: 2 children caught stealing sea turtle eggs
- Ivanovic needs 1-2 weeks of rest for thigh injury
- Brazil senate president urged to step down
- US agents seize $8 million from boat in Caribbean
- US judge grills prosecutors on evidence handling
- Areva to sell transmission division to raise cash
- Stevie Wonder pays tribute to Michael Jackson
- Former US CIA officer charged in Algiers rape
- Magician Burton to stay in Vegas 6 more years
- Metro: Trains to run manually possibly for year
- Merck invests $65 million in Puerto Rico expansion
- Doucoure wins 110 hurdles at Lille Metropole
- Oshkosh gets $1.06B for new Army contract
- Scientists lower Alaska volcano threat level
- BofA denies that practices hurt consumers
- Farrah Fawcett being laid to rest in California
- George to be replaced as head of Indy speedway
- Chrysler Financial to cut 9 percent of work force
- US ships last Romanian uranium to secure site
- Rockets still quiet on Yao news
- Legal group sending Sotomayor documents to Senate
- Cameroon's president sacks prime minister
- A game that taught Tiger how to break par
- US tour to go ahead with groove changes
- New Panamanian president to raise police salaries
- Jackson family says the singer's will has surfaced
- Insomniac Michael Jackson begged for sedative
- Country singer Ray Price recovering after surgery
- Kim reaches 1-year anniversary of last win
- Oshkosh gets $1B for new vehicles in Afghanistan
- GM's CEO grilled at court over "New" company
- 'The Little Mermaid' closing on Broadway
- Zelaya accused of drug ties
- Complaints about concert tickets closes sites
- AP Interview: Interim Honduran leader won't quit
- Advocates call for bullet Midwest train service
- US tour to go ahead with groove changes
- Vibe magazine to cease publication
- Venezuela to sell $5B in bonds to offset oil drop
- Exelon delays plan for Texas nuclear plant
- Advocates call for bullet Midwest train service
- Exelon delays plan for Texas nuclear plant
- Dunkin' Donuts pulls drinks in salmonella concern
- Okur stays with Jazz
- Farrah Fawcett being remembered at funeral
- $1.2 billion in debt relief approved for Haiti
- Mchga sysits ryngtosetl siprek as
- Latino group sends Sotomayor papers US Senate
- Board: Discharge gay NY National Guard officer
- Business confidence in Japan improves slightly
- Letters link Son of Sam and victims' advocate
- Analysis: US role in Iraq doesn't end just yet
- Designers find common cause with global artisans
- Orioles pitcher Uehara has ailing elbow tested
- Ulysses probe ends 18-year study of heliosphere
- Es: RECAPS previous;. For global distribution.
- Wednesday, July 8
- From FDR to Obama, a fight for health care
- World Golf Glance
- eogetoberelacedas head of Indy speedway
- Report: Gannett to lay off more than 1,000 workers
- Argentine regions declare swine flu emergency
- Israel considering options to promote peace
- Facts about Sen.-elect Al Franken
- GM's CEO grilled at court over company's sale
- Mehmet Okur stays with Jazz
- Speedo weighs swimmers' interest in other suits
- Business confidence in Japan improves slightly
- Board: Discharge gay NY National Guard officer
- Stars re-sign Lehtinen to 1-year deal
- Judge favors trial soon on Calif. gay marriage ban
- Medical examiner: US girl appeared malnourished
- Zelaya meets with OAS to discuss response to coup
- AP Exclusive: Insomniac Jackson begged for drug
- UN chief says climate pact must be finalized
- Gates says he wants to soften gay expulsion rules
- Interim Honduran leader vows Zelaya won't return
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Josh Turner announces birth of his second son
- Virgin Islands clears NFL player in land dispute
- $1.2 billion in debts canceled to help Haiti
- AP Source: Jackson's will puts assets in trust
- Latino group sends Sotomayor papers to Senate
- US LPGA: Organizers drop out of Hawaii tournament
- NHL supports Reinsdorf's bid for Coyotes
- ds ANewsNow. For global distribution.
- Foreign exchange rates
- Actor fails to win share of 'Skippy' show profits
- Actress Farrah Fawcett remembered at LA funeral
- Wiggins leads Lynx over Atlanta
- "Charlie's Angels" star Farrah Fawcett was celebrated Tuesday at a private funeral in the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. H
- Governor says he 'crossed lines' with women
- Guam governor expects Filipinos to fill jobs
- Ali Williams out for season
- SKorean official: Kim successor not final in North
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Deposed Honduran prez accused of drug ties
- AP sources: Group sends Sotomayor docs to Senate
- British man begins Australian island dream job
- US cuts Bolivian tariff exemptions
- Fans gather for Apollo Theater's Jackson memorial
- Fiji's military ruler: New constitution by 2013
- Oil rises above $70 as US crude inventories drop
- Johnson leads San Francisco over St. Louis
- ohso lad Sn racicoovr t.Lois ED: il b UDATED.
- Gerba's 2 goals lift Canada
- Chinese surveys show manufacturing expanding
- Chinese surveys show manufacturing expanin
- Smith to serve 30 days following fatal accident
- Lightning strikes twice, kills 2 in Philippines
- Markakis' 2-run double caps Orioles big comeback
- American League
- US cuts Bolivian tariff exemptions
- General Motors says China sales up 38 percent
- Jackson family discusses funeral plans with police
- Gayle to join Western Australia's T20 squad
- Financial delegation visits China with possible MOU looming
- LPGA: Organizers drop out of Hawaii tournament
- General Motors' sale hearing to continue Wednesday
- Honduran president describes how coup unfolded
- Fashion designer crashes car into Calif. store
- Analysis: New US senator no guarantee to Democrats
- TUESDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Judge revokes bond for Texas financier Stanford
- ds RCAS reious. APVideo. For global distribution.
- A flurry of activity seen at Neverland Ranch
- Asian markets gain on positive Chinese data
- NKorean ship under US scrutiny changes course
- Singapore Q2 property prices drop 5.9 percent
- WFP says funding shortfall for NKorea food aid
- HK marks 12th anniversary of return to China
- All-Williams or all-Russian final at Wimbledon?
- President Ma meets with Panama's president-elect
- California, other states face tough budget choices
- Bomb misses local police chief in Pakistan, 1 dead
- OAS gives 3-day deadline to Honduran coup leaders
- Koala at Taipei Zoo dies from retrovirus complications
- OAS gives 3-day deadline to Honduran coup leaders
- Croatia defender Simunic joins Hoffenheim
- For coffee growers outside Gukeng, reality falls short of promise
- P ouce: rop ens otmaor dos o Senate
- China state news agency plans English TV service
- Animated film tells of Gaza woman's cancer battle
- Attack in Russia's North Caucasus; 3 police killed
- Marks & Spencer 1Q sales up 2.9 pct
- General Motors says China sales up 38 percent
- Obama takes health care pitch on road
- CIA report on interrogation expected Wednesday
- Asian markets mixed as data suggests long slog
- Shorter hotels keep Malaysia island on UNESCO list
- India's exports plunge 29.2 percent in May
- China iron ore pricing talks miss deadline
- Jackson death hurts some parts of London economy
- Juming Museum to stay open at night during summer break
- Nantou County sets dates for annual hot spring festival
- Report: Italian train derailment death toll at 16
- Mizuho to raise up to $7.2 bln from share offer
- Teenage survivor of jet crash 'doing well'
- National Express drops London-Edinburgh rail line
- Morgan Stanley, Mitsubishi UFJ to form finance JV
- Ancient DNA used to map extinct bird's colors
- Singapore Q2 property prices drop 5.9 percent
- Japan happy with 2019 rugby WCup support
- Euro higher against dollar to $1.4085
- Japan's Shinsei and Aozora Banks agree to merge
- Taiwan editorial abstracts
- Russian gambling industry shutters
- Trade council offers Web site in simplified Chinese characters
- Turkey court arrests colonel in alleged conspiracy
- Ambassador touts Taiwan-backed water plan in Sao Tome and Principe
- Report: Iran's Ahmadinejad cancels Libya visit
- Oil rises to near $71 as US crude inventories drop
- Italian train derailment death toll at 16
- Pakistan tribes request army aid against Taliban
- Teen survivor of Yemeni jet crash 'doing well'
- Spain recalling ambassador from Honduras
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Sony struggling as Walkman hits 30th anniversary
- ago, it was shown off by a skateboarder to illustrate how the portable cassette-tape player delivered music on-the-go _ a totall
- Bolstered by construction shares, local bourse posts sharp surge
- EU head: Climate No. 1 task for Swedish presidency
- EU head: Climate No. 1 task fo Sedshprsieny
- US groups seek protection for giant, spitting worm
- US groups seekprtectin orgint sitin wrm Ed: ovngongeerl ew and inancial services.
- Japan stocks edge down on new share sale reports
- HK marks 12 years of Chinese rule with protest
- China shares rebound on higher lending
- German machinery orders decline again
- NZ coastal law should be repealed: review says
- Iran shuts newspaper challenging Ahmadinejad
- 24-hour toll-free hotline launched to help migrant workers
- Teen survivor of Yemeni jet crash 'doing well'
- NYPD: High-profile buildings need tighter security
- Thailand reports fifth swine flu-related death
- African summit opens in Libya without Iran leader
- Taichiang National Park project approved
- Qatar report: 1 dead, 29 missing after ship sinks
- Khmer Rouge survivor's paintings saved his life
- Asia markets mixed as data points to slow recovery
- Jackson's will to be filed in court Wednesday
- GM, Ford suspend Russia production
- South Korea's June trade surplus hits record
- Poland eyes deeper economic ties with Gulf
- Muslim teenager killed in Egypt sectarian attack
- Tuqiri's contract terminated by ARU
- Roche to ease access to Tamiflu
- Spain charges 3 in migrant tragedy
- Russian gambling halls shut down in most cities
- WHO paper: TB vaccine could kill babies with HIV
- India finalizes venues for Australian tour
- Serbia tells Serbs to boycott Kosovo local vote
- US dollar mixed in Europe
- French: 1 black box found from Yemeni plane crash
- Citigroup sells NikkoCiti Trust to Nomura Trust
- Philippine ex-President Corazon Aquino 'very ill'
- European stocks start third quarter with optimism
- Teen survivor of Comoros crash bruised, conscious
- Niger opposition leader released after arrest
- Strong earthquake off Greek island
- German machinery orders down again
- At least 4 die in anti-India protest in Kashmir
- Digital images of all Rembrandt's work on show
- Diageo cuts 900 jobs, closes distillery
- HK demonstrations mark 12 years of Chinese rule
- Irish unemployment hits 13-year high of 11.9 pct
- Attack in Russia's North Caucasus; 1 police killed
- Health authorities raises subsidies for methadone therapy
- Oil rises above $71 as US crude inventories drop
- Albania's governing Democrats top vote count
- Karadzic judge says trial won't start before Sept.
- AU lifts sanctions against Mauritania
- Australia sentences 11 Indonesian people smugglers
- ICC chief Morgan hints at 4-day tests
- AB InBev sells drinks can plants for $577 mln
- EU urges Iran to avoid confrontation with West
- Ronaldo's move to Real Madrid completed
- Iran militia wants probe of opposition leader
- Report: Madrid pays euro35 million for Lyon's Benzema
- Berlin Fashion Week opens with Schumacher
- Enraged elephant stomps 3 Thai workers to death
- Stepanek hopes to be fit for Davis Cup
- Qatar: 1 dead, 29 missing as ship sinks off Doha
- US stocks look to start 3Q on high note
- Queen lauds Scottish Parliament's 10th anniversary
- General Mills 4th-quarter profit almost doubles
- Japan leader carries out minor Cabinet reshuffle
- Defendant stabs witness at German court
- Red Bull appoints new reserve driver
- Greek restricts public smoking
- Unions say prepared to continue BA talks
- Ancient Iraqi sect struggles to keep culture in US
- Queen OKs lordship for scandal-hit Commons speaker
- Hotel that hosted German G-8 gets financial help
- Euro, dollar 3-month bank lending rate at new lows
- Mayor inspects facilities for disabled on MRT Neihu Line
- Man City still keen on Barcelona's Eto'o
- Report: Croatian premier to resign
- French restaurant tax drops in bid to lure diners
- BA calls in mediator for union talks
- Villa moving closer to Barcelona transfer
- NASA fuels space shuttle for leak test
- Iraqi Cabinet approves BP's offer on Rumaila
- Thailand, Australia report new swine flu deaths
- Karadzic judge says trial won't start before Sept.
- South Africa fights on for RWC
- Europeans pay less for sending texts from abroad
- British leader Brown, opposition chief trade barbs
- AIT mum on visa issues related to ex-president's daughter
- UK manufacturing recession eases in June
- FTSE 100 up 59.18 at 4,308.39
- Doubts over
- Number of people on the dole surges to new high
- SC gov gambles to 'lay it all out' about affair
- No officers fired for May Day rally beatings in LA
- Taiwan will not oppose allies' trade links with China: minister
- Analysis: Hopes fading for Iran nuke talks
- Spain, France recalling ambassador from Honduras
- Platform collapses in Poland, killing 3
- Iraq Shiite cleric hopeful about US pullback
- British Open prize money stays at 2008 level
- Bosnia confirms 1st swine flu case
- China Web controversy highlights public role
- Australia 106-2 at lunch against England Lions
- Midfielder Amaury Bischoff leaves Arsenal
- Diageo cuts 900 jobs, closes distillery
- Croatian premier resigns, leaves politics
- Utah's bars no longer just for club members only
- England Lions-Australia Scoreboard
- Manufacturing helps world markets start Q3 higher
- Reports: 2 Russian drug police die of overdose
- 3 N.Ireland fuel smugglers lose millions in assets
- Arms control talks top the U.S.-Russian agenda
- Eggs from local farm become Taiwan's first organic livestock product
- Ancient mosaic comes out of hiding in Israel
- Constellation Brands 1Q profit drops 85 percent
- Palestinian cleric: Muslims should visit Jerusalem
- Albania: Democrats say they won weekend election
- 1,800 American Apparel workers may be ineligible
- Honduran coup leader to AP: Zelaya won't return
- Liverpool says it will sell Leto to Panathinaikos
- Czechs to hold elections Oct. 9-10
- Iraq Shiite cleric hopeful about US pullback
- California, other states face tough budget choices
- Spain, US agree to improve airport security
- AP Sportlight
- Tuesday's Sports In Brief
- Dow Chemical to close 3 US plants
- Poll: Pakistanis view Taliban as threat to country
- Campaign to name protected bear cub enters 2nd stage
- Croatian premier resigns, leaves politics
- Flu cases rise to 28 at Wimbledon
- Wimbledon Results
- Lyon denies deal with Real Madrid for Benzema
- Managua mayor, ex-boxing champ, found dead
- Fleet cuts, quotas the buzz at tuna meet
- Israeli says army too soft in prisoner abuse case
- Former IKB CEO charged in subprime debacle
- Israeli says army too soft in prisoner abuse case
- Global donations for NKorea food aid dwindle
- Six-year-old Taiwanese to embark on Silk Road cycling challenge
- Top Mafia boss arrives in Italy
- FIFA World Rankings List
- Democrat Franken wins protracted US Senate race
- Wall Street starts 3Q on high note
- Plight of Palestinians getting worse, UN warns
- UN probe into slaying of Bhutto begins
- General Mills 4th-quarter profit almost doubles
- Albania: Democrats claim election victory
- Gwyneth Paltrow says Spain changed her life
- Freddie Mac receives additional $6.1B from gov't
- Federer beats Karlovic to reach Wimbledon semis
- AP Interview: Armstrong braced for tough last week
- Bail denied for LA gang member turned activist
- Iran reform leader calls election illegitimate
- Pending home sales up 4th straight month in May
- Construction spending falls more than expected
- EU gropes for response to Iran crackdown
- Managua Mayor Arguello, ex-boxing champ, dies
- Brazil dethrones Spain at top of FIFA rankings
- Dow Chemical to close 3 US plants
- Manufacturing index shrinks less than expected
- Iraqi Cabinet approves BP's offer on Rumaila
- Ze Roberto eyes move to Hamburg
- Managua Mayor Arguello, ex-boxing champ, dies
- US cancer researcher wins $500K genetics prize
- Britain unveils new medal to families of army dead
- Sarkozy wants to help Tour fight doping
- Kuwait's interior minister survives vote
- Oil nears $72 with supplies falling
- EADS wins border security deal with Saudi Arabia
- Lions renew De Villiers attack for gouging defense
- Former Greek Siemens exec ordered held in Germany
- Japanese leader reshuffles Cabinet
- France vigilant after al-Qaida burqa warning
- Federer beats Karlovic to reach Wimbledon semis
- GM, Ford suspend Russia production
- Manufacturing index shrinks less than expected
- Qatar: Up to 30 feared dead as ship sinks off Doha
- Germany to overturn Nazi treason convictions
- NASA: Space shuttle fueling test looks successful
- Air China to offer direct Beijing-Tibet flights
- Sears Tower to open 103rd floor glass balcony
- Controversial Brazilian bishop retires
- Australia 215-6 at tea against England Lions
- Haas beats Djokovic to reach Wimbledon semis
- Manufacturing recovery hopes buoy world markets
- Leto leaves Liverpool for Panathinaikos
- Analysis: Big challenges for Swedish EU presidency
- Berlin Fashion Week opens with Schumacher
- Nordic countries come to Iceland's rescue
- Government urged to lift ban on live cattle shipments from Kinmen
- 2 NATO troops killed in Afghanistan
- Everyone expects Williams vs. Williams again
- Obesity among adults in US rises
- Oil rises above $70; crude supplies fall again
- SEC approves rule on pay disclosure for TARP firms
- Myanmar fossil may shed light on evolution
- Serbia tells Serbs to shun Kosovo election vote
- US man pleads guilty in frozen chicken scam
- Greek restricts public smoking
- WCup cities: Infrastructure work needed right away
- Teen clung to Comoros plane wreckage for 13 hours
- US: military cooperation on hold after coup
- EADS wins border security deal with Saudi Arabia
- Roger Federer's Semifinals Streak Results
- Freddie Mac gets another $6.1B from gov't
- French premier apologizes for rugby player's lie
- Fashion designers look forward to "Bruno"
- CNA daybook for July 2, 2009
- Brazil stocks rise on June trade surplus
- Gov't won't fund GM after July 10, official says
- Iraq far behind in mine clearance
- Kashima extends lead in J-League
- Silence-Lotto: Dutch cyclist Dekker out of Tour
- Obama White House not appealing transgender ruling
- Greek law restricts public smoking
- Yemeni airliner may have been attempting go-around
- US cuts Bolivian tariff exemptions on drug efforts
- French restaurant tax drops in bid to lure diners
- Iran frees all but 1 British Embassy detainees
- US dollar mostly down in Europe, gold up
- Panama vows loyalty to Taiwan
- Toll-free hotline launched to help migrant workers in Taiwan
- Tens of thousands march for democracy in Hong Kong
- Taiwan president will not intervene on behalf of Chen Hsing-yu
- Taiwan health minister mulls Hualien election run
- Over 20 percent of World Games tickets sold
- Financial delegation visits China
- Benefit claims rise
- Activists in Taiwan protest against U.S. beef
- Taiwan foreign minister says Honduras 'coup' should be 'censured'
- Taiwan president Ma arrives in Panama for Martinelli's inauguration
- Taiwan's Taipower plans US$244m wind project
- Blast kills 33 as Iraqis take charge of security
- Yemen's plane black box located: official
- U.N. begins probe into Bhutto killing
- Iran says 20 killed in post-election turmoil
- Iran's Ahmadinejad cancels visit to African Union summit
- U.N. tells Honduras to reinstate president
- North Korea ship turns back, U.S. officials say
- Greece fires up anti-smoking ban amid confusion
- Teenagers shot at Detroit bus stop
- Critical situation
- Taiwan-PRC pact to breed injustice
- Iraq's next milestone:the Kurdish question
- Warlords comeback kings of Afghan elections
- Palestinian state still taboo for Likud ministers
- Big U.S. cities see resurgence in population growth: report
- Designers find common cause with global artisans
- Early Europeans were cannibals, say Spanish archaeologists
- Jackson set for final journey to Neverland
- Potent drug found at Jackson home: report
- Hundreds say final farewell to Fawcett
- Happy 30th birthday, Walkman
- U2 kicks off world tour in Barcelona
- Penang kept on UNESCO list
- Australians split biggest-ever lottery win
- U.S. losing the battle of the bulge: report
- Briton begins Australian dream job
- Japan business mood more optimistic for first time since 2006
- Texas mogul Stanford ordered to stay in jail pending trial
- Japan's Shinsei and Aozora Banks agree to merge
- Chinese surveys show manufacturing expanding
- Russian gambling halls shut down in most cities
- Sales of General Motors vehicles soar in China
- India exports down 29.2 percent
- M&S sales up
- Shanghai Expo
- Taichung AmCham July 4th party moves to new location
- Airbus delivers first A320 assembled at FALC China
- Silks Palace presents sumptuous duck
- Avnet Marketing Asia wins three top awards
- Taiwan share prices close up 2.28 percent
- Wall Street sinks along with consumer confidence
- Japan yen drops on business confidence survey
- Asian markets mixed as data hint at long slog
- Sonoma Country ...Family Adventureland
- Markakis caps Orioles big comeback
- Some big names, fewer big spenders in NBA free agency
- Saints on verge of nadir after Pinnacle pulls out of deal
- Manchester United nets Valencia
- Di Matteo to WBA
- Bid for Coyotes
- LPGA Hawaii
- Red-hot Williams close to Wimbledon family final
- Serena Williams ready for five sets to fill entertainment gap
- Real Madrid presents Kaka, first of the 'New Galacticos'
- New Panamanian leader vows to challenge Latin American `Left`
- Dell ordered to sell 19-inch LCD displays for NT$500 in Taiwan
- Iraq death toll spikes as US troops leave cities
- North Korea shows no sign of imminent missile launch: U.S.
- Japan's Yamaha piano company to shut its Taiwan plant
- 2009 Kaohsiung World Games virtual stage test successful: organizers
- Amnesty accuses Israel of using human shields in Gaza
- Taiwan MOFA clarifies minister’s hint of double recognition
- Daily number of unpaid leave workers in Hsinchu Science Park falls to 2200
- Taiwan Formosa Plastics tycoon Y. C. Wang buried 8 months after death
- Taiwan Cabinet approves mergers and upgrades for counties and cities
- Taiwan social groups to tie yellow ribbons for ex-President Chen Shui-bian
- Aaron Ramsey signs new long-term deal with Arsenal
- Advocaat signs to be head coach of Belgium
- Murray reaches 1st Wimbledon semifinal
- Fate of US-born kid of illegal immigrants unclear
- Michael Jackson album sales explode since death
- 21 more victims of Air France crash identified
- Canada considers visa restrictions for Czechs
- Copa Libertadores: Ramires back with Cruzeiro
- Decapitated body found in Gulf state in Mexico
- 'Great Train Robber' Ronnie Biggs refused parole
- FDA reviewing safety of Sanofi's Lantus insulin
- Jackson's will cuts out ex-wife Debbie Rowe
- Cocaine-laden plane crashes off Dominican; 1 dies
- EU considers pulling ambassadors from Iran
- Stocks advance after mixed economic data
- Britain unveils new medal to families of army dead
- FTSE 100 up 91.50 points at 4,340.71
- French: Black boxes from Comoros crash not found
- Ford US sales drop 10.7 percent in June
- Khatami: Iran election 'coup' against democracy
- German drug firm enters Sweden as monopoly ends
- Activists to continue boat trips to blockaded Gaza
- Oil prices decline despite falling supply
- Jackson's will leaves estate in trust
- Karim Benzema to join Real Madrid from Lyon
- The eyes have it: gouging has no place in rugby
- FDA reviewing safety of Sanofi's Lantus insulin
- Turkish colonel released in alleged conspiracy
- Haas sets tone early, beats Djokovic in semifinals
- US halts military operations with Honduras
- Bermuda police make arrest in finance crime probe
- AP Source: No public Neveralnd memorial planned
- 4 Palestinians wounded in clash with soldiers
- Gene variants linked to higher schizophrenia risk
- 2 Greek weightlifters test positive for doping
- Officials: Escaped pet python strangles US child
- AP source: No public Neverland memorial planned
- Attacks in violent southern Russia kill 3 police
- Hempel to start Ironman despite doping allegations
- Ford US sales drop 10.7 percent in June
- Constellation Brands 1Q profit drops 85 percent
- Andy Murray closes in on Wimbledon title
- Hussey ton helps Australia recover against Lions
- Jackson's hospital is known for 'raising the dead'
- Iraq: Key figures since the war began
- Ford sales slip 10.7 pct; Chrysler drops 42 pct
- Iran reformists show fresh defiance against regime
- A revival of 'Ragtime' set to return to Broadway
- US teacher found with student pleads not guilty
- FDA requires Chantix, Zyban to have warning
- Demand high for tickets to visit Liberty's crown
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Netanyahu: Tyrannical regimes must not get weapons
- Police: Robbers hit US gas station, ran out of gas
- Pentagon: Oshkosh 'clear winner' in $1.06B deal
- Russia, Georgia agree to check postwar water needs
- US state Utah marks end of liquor restrictions
- Officials: Escaped pet python strangles US child
- Judge: Mom has temp control of Jackson's property
- Analysis:New US senator no guarantee for Democrats
- EU investigates Lufthansa's Austrian Airlines bid
- CIA report on interrogation delayed again
- Mexico remittances plunge to record lows
- Sole known surivor of Yemen crash flies to Paris
- WHO working on formulas to model swine flu spread
- Blackhawks pry Hossa from Wings with 12-year deal
- US Treasury takes aim at Pakistan terror networks
- Former Canucks D Ohlund signs with Lightning
- US auto sales declines show signs of leveling off
- Canucks sign Sedin twins to 5-year deals
- Sole known survivor of Yemen crash flies to Paris
- Minnesota Wild star Gaborik enters the open market
- A revival of 'Ragtime' set to return to Broadway
- EU probes Lufthansa bid for Austrian Airlines
- Fans, news media flock to Jackson's Neverland
- Roddick advances to Wimbledon semifinals
- Former boxing champ, Managua mayor Arguello dead
- Limbo for Colombia family seeking hostage release
- June is deadliest month for Iraqis this year
- NASA: Fuel test a success, shuttle launch day set
- African leaders convene in Libya
- O's Uehara to miss 2 months with elbow injury
- White powder sent to CBN in Virginia
- Bryant decides not to opt out of contract
- Wimbledon Road
- Clemens loses bid to revive defamation claims
- Facebook tries to simplify privacy settings
- Actor Harve Presnell dies of cancer at 75
- FDA requires Chantix, Zyban to have warning
- Bolivia leader says Obama 'lied' about cooperation
- 2009 Tour de France Stages
- Man gets prison for trying to break arms embargo
- Britain raises heat wave alert level
- IndyCar leaders fighting for position in points
- MLB expands All-Star rosters to 33
- Magic's Gortat a popular free agent for Rockets
- Sears Tower unveils 103rd floor glass balconies
- Bolivia says foreign oil ventures seek arbitration
- Dvorak agrees to terms with Panthers
- Gold, other metals rebound on falling dollar
- Oscar-winning actor Karl Malden dead at 97
- Gannett to cut 1,400 jobs in new round of cuts
- Attorney says Stanford CFO makes plea deal
- Mines kill 6 Colombian troops
- $231 million set aside for Madoff claims
- Ferrero still looking for more ranking points
- Mexico remittances plunge in worst drop on record
- Bates routs Trinity in eights at Henley Regatta
- Judge lifts suspension, says Mayfield can race
- US auto sales declines show signs of stability
- Officials: Escaped pet python strangled US child
- Ramirez, Marlins beat Nationals again, 5-3
- Stocks advance after mixed data; Jobs report looms
- Treasury prices mixed amid increased risk appetite
- Montreal woman gets 15 years in son's drowning
- Joost exits consumer online video business
- Dollar slips vs euro, pound on mixed economic data
- Judge blocks publication of Salinger spinoff book
- Honduras government's isolation grows after coup
- Judge: Mom has temp control of Jackson's property
- 37 US senators seek freedom for Vietnamese priest
- Berlusconi in new scandal over Italy judge dinner
- Judge blocks publication of Salinger spinoff book
- US Republicans lose last Jewish senator
- Pryor recalls epic brawl with Arguello
- US agency launches workplace immigration crackdown
- US swimmers weigh whether to switch to new suits
- Rome gives citizenship to seized Israeli soldier
- Bermuda police make arrest in finance crime probe
- Britain pays out for Afghanistan deaths
- Judge lifts doping suspension for Mayfield
- Argentina gets new health minister amid swine flu
- River blindness drug trials planned in Africa
- Brazil launches bus powered by hydrogen fuel cells
- Settlement to force animal labs to put data on Web
- Judge lifts suspension, says Mayfield can race
- Fired Fox News writer seeks $5 million in suit
- 'Endless' unreleased music in Jackson's vaults
- French PM apologizes for rugby player's lie
- Wimbledon at a glance
- Gitmo detainee seeks to throw out interrogations
- Roddick edges Hewitt to return to Wimbledon semis
- US congressman calls for governor to quit
- Fans, news media flock to Jackson's Neverland