英文新聞列表 English News List
- Analysis: EU now has chance to curb gas corruption
- Norway pair first in Val di Fiemme
- Ferguson: Benitez angry and disturbed
- SuperSport, Ajax both win in South Africa
- Brazilian Bastos wins Disney Marathon 6th time
- Russia declares gas monitoring deal void
- Fergie and Josh Duhamel wed
- Biden: US will help fight terror in Afghanistan
- Beckham gets surprising starting nod
- Iraq backs down from election code requirement
- Sainz wins 8th stage of Dakar Rally in Chile
- Ford plans to sell electric car by 2011
- French actor-director Claude Berri hospitalized
- Honda unveils 2010 Insight hybrid in Detroit
- Chrysler shows off 200C electric sedan concept
- Joseph wins King's Run in Brazil
- State legislature posts social calendars online
- Tebow returning for senior season
- Fla. sheriff seeks portly 'ninja' in theft attempt
- Israeli troops move deeper into urban Gaza
- Speaker: Bill wouldn't have stopped Blagojevich
- French actor Samy Naceri charged in Paris stabbing
- Russia declares gas monitoring deal void
- Iraq backs down from election code requirement
- 3 Mexican soldiers die when patrol vehicle flips
- Kan. lawmaker seeks audit for case of missing boy
- TV makers seek depth, adding a third dimension
- Senate boosts wilderness protection for 2M acres
- Inattentive linesman rules out canny Man U goal
- Egypt reports progress in truce talks with Hamas
- Lutz: GM will name Volt battery supplier Monday
- AEK beats PAOK 1-0 in Greek league
- Groin sidelines Chargers' Tomlinson vs. Steelers
- Bahamas AG seeks to modernize island legal system
- Senate boosts wilderness protection across US
- Scolari fears for title as Chelsea loses at Man U
- Chavez: Venezuela sending medicine to Gaza
- Chrysler adds Jeep SUV to electric possibilities
- Lance Armstrong arrives in Australia
- Beckham plays 89 minutes in AC Milan debut
- Italian Football Summaries
- Obama's inauguration gets a test run at Capitol
- Eagles beat Giants, reach NFC title game, 23-11
- Minister chosen for inaugural prayer service
- Baltimore mayor's ability to govern may suffer
- Boateng joins Dortmund on loan from Spurs
- Beckham makes Serie A debut with Milan
- Ferguson: Benitez angry and disturbed
- Storm blankets snow across Midwest, New England
- Bordeaux beats PSG 4-0 in French league
- Hansen wins Joburg Open at 15-under
- Auto CEOs optimistic about new products, recovery
- Benfica joins Sporting at top of Portugal
- Names in the Game
- Waiter charged over Arabic chant at Jewish wedding
- Randall, named Fender Stratocaster guitar, dies
- US automakers polish their images at Detroit show
- New Orleans restaurateur Archie A. Casbarian dies
- Caribbean news briefs
- Monday, January 19
- Obama vows quick diplomatic action in Mideast
- Brown meets industry, labor leader on UK jobs
- China's future execs seek their inner chicken
- NJ's wayward dolphins head to sea, then turn back
- Hot gadgets at CES: Browser cam, LED TV, new Palm
- AIDS battle burnishes Bush's legacy in Africa
- Wayward dolphins head to sea, then turn back
- Black immigrants see personal triumphs in Obama
- Detroit auto show notebook
- GM's Lutz says carmaker will name Chevy Volt battery supplier Monday
- Networks have inauguration plans on screen and off
- Renegade Nevada claims election bellwether status
- Many states' lottery sales are rising in recession
- Chavez: Castro unlikely to appear in public again
- GM looks to Sweden for Saab help
- (Home teams listed first)
- Winslet earns to supporting-actress Golden Globe
- Japan, SKorea agree to boost economic cooperation
- Chavez: Castro unlikely to appear in public again
- Winslet wins supporting-actress Globe for `Reader'
- Partial list of Golden Globe winners
- Floods in Fiji kill 6, thousands seek shelter
- Stars schmooze at the Golden Globes
- Stars don't hold back on Globe glamour
- `WALL-E' soars to Golden Globe animation win
- Heineken Open results
- Rio Tinto postpones Brazil mine expansion
- Ledger wins posthumous Globe for `Dark Knight'
- Partial list of Golden Globe Award winners
- Japanese reading of WWII history stirs debate
- A view from inside the Golden Globes
- Ledger wins posthumous Globe for `The Dark Knight'
- Querrey wins 1st-round match
- Republican senator to retire
- Ogilvy wins the PGA Tour's opener by 6 shots
- Stars don't hold back on Golden Globe glamour
- A view from inside the Golden Globes
- Chicago boy, 4, dies after mauled by family's dog
- Celts top Raptors, end 4-game skid
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Transit board gets another earful on Oakland death
- Storm sinks Indonesian ferry, 250 feared dead
- Third Australian injured in suspected shark attack
- Partial list of winners at the Golden Globe Awards
- Father and son die in fire in Philippine capital
- Malaysian floods force 7,000 people to evacuate
- `Slumdog Millionaire' wins 3 at Golden Globes
- Zimbabwe sends Sri Lanka to bat in ODI
- Asian stocks fall after US unemployment rises
- Sydney International Tennis Results
- `Slumdog Millionaire' wins top honor at Globes
- Spielberg receives Cecil B. DeMille Award
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Foreign exchange rates
- China's premier Wen says stimulus showing results
- Oil hovers above $40 as investors eye US earnings
- `Slumdog Millionaire' wins 4 at Golden Globes
- High court finds defense minister not guilty of slander
- Ledger's Globe win boosts Oscar odds
- Pachuca beats Atlas to reach Copa Libertadores
- Hobart International results
- AMERICAS NEWS AT 0500 GMT
- FDA may miss researchers' financial conflicts
- Blackhawks beat Predators 3-1
- 1 missing after rock fall at Malaysian cave
- Public support for Japan PM plunges to new lows
- Jail or penthouse? NY judge to rule on Madoff bail
- Mideast black hole of diplomacy awaits Obama
- Avalanches kill one in Canada, another missing
- China Eastern: fuel hedging loss $900 million
- Chinese automakers face headwinds to US sales
- High court to hear dispute over Alaska gold mine
- Armstrong not expecting a lot in race return
- China to step up Lunar New Year food inspections
- Reports: NKorea wants to send envoy to Washington
- US Army defends conduct in spy case
- Mercury in gold mining: a Third World toxic threat
- Analysis: Mideast diplomacy looms for Obama
- Bush, Obama to tag-team lawmakers for bailout cash
- New Web site in Japan maps out smells
- Female reporter hacked to death in southern Nepal
- LG Display to supply flat panels to Apple
- Safina easily wins opening match at Sydney
- Bombs aimed at security forces kill 5 in Baghdad
- Paper: Singapore lawmaker set on fire
- Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe scoreboard
- Cold spell kills off cultured fish in southern Taiwan
- Oil falls below $40 as investors eye US earnings
- Reports: Ukraine agrees to gas monitoring deal
- Sri Lanka 210-6 against Zimbabwe
- Hyundai to slash domestic output amid global slump
- Safina easily wins opening match at Sydney
- Police: Taliban kill 2 in northern Pakistan
- US oil execs see growth in renewable energy
- South Africa awaits ruling in ANC leader's case
- Russia lets ruble fall further
- Sri Lanka bombs rebel targets across the north
- Radwanska beats seeded player in Hobart
- Israel's Gaza war extends into psychological realm
- German foreign minister hopeful of Gaza cease-fire
- President optimistic about science and technology development
- Querrey, Ginepri reach Heineken Open 2nd round
- Ferrari unveils 2009 Formula One car _ named F60
- Bombs aimed at security forces kill 9 in Baghdad
- Gazprom: Ukraine signs gas monitoring deal
- China shares mixed on pledge to spur economy
- Taiwan hospital offers Kiribati boy free plastic surgery
- World Bank bars deals with unit of India's Wipro
- 1 dead after rock fall at Malaysian Buddhist cave
- France urges European observers to monitor Gaza
- China plans $1.2 billion helicopter factory
- Germany working to finish new stimulus plan
- Floods in Fiji kill 8; thousands seek shelter
- Citi-Morgan talks seen leading to wave of deals
- Israel pounds new Hamas targets, enlists reserves
- World Bank bars deals with unit of India's Wipro
- Blair says Mideast cease-fire elements in place
- SAfrican court ruling goes against ANC leader
- Meet the neighbors: Obama sits down with Calderon
- Religious groups protest against gambling bill
- Safina wins opening match at Sydney
- Gazprom: Ukraine signs gas monitoring deal
- Norsk Hydro CEO to resign after 8 years in charge
- Dutch printer maker Oce profits down 98 pct
- France urging European observers to monitor Gaza
- South African court ruling goes against ANC leader
- World markets fall after US unemployment rises
- New travel rules to USA take effect Monday
- Fire rages on Alishan grasslands
- Australian snorkeler injured in shark attack
- Japan to launch satellite for South Korea
- British PM condemns prince's racial slur
- Greek shipowner reportedly kidnapped
- French-Romanian carmaker resumes production
- Japan, SKorea vow to lead world economic recovery
- Gambling bill clears legislative floor
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 130 runs
- Safin out of Australian Open tuneup
- SAfrican court says Zuma can face corruption trial
- Golden Globes go slumming as Indian film wins big
- Asashoryu wins at New Year sumo
- Police officer killed in southern Russia
- Analysis: Abbas weakened by Israel's Gaza war
- War court: Bemba of Congo used mass rape as weapon
- Thai court charges club owner for New Year's fire
- Molotov cocktails hurled at Paris synagogue
- UN rights body weighs resolution condemning Israel
- Kaohsiung Harbor's container, cargo handling volume on the rise
- Jail or penthouse? US judge to rule on Madoff bail
- Education ministry announces winners of online reading contest
- Iran to consider Obama's remarks
- World stocks down as markets fret over US earnings
- Sweden's Alfa Laval to cut 1,000 jobs
- Euro down against US dollar
- Court dismisses case against Basque politicians
- Gunmen who killed Taiwanese in Philippines remain at large: MOFA
- Prices lower on Taipei bourse
- Prosecutor: ex-Congo VP used rape as weapon
- French protesters, police clash over school reform
- Prices higher on Taipei futures market
- EU warns Slovakia on nuclear plant restart
- Oil portfolio vacant in Kuwait's new Cabinet
- Hong Kong shares drop after dismal US jobs data
- UBS shares drop on reports of looming 4Q loss
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Beckham gets average grades from Italian media
- 4 Pakistani fast bowlers picked in one-day squad
- Oil falls below $39 as investors eye US earnings
- Natural gas price cut by 13.47 percent
- Britain's Brown to meet Sarkozy, Merkel
- Zimbabwe central bank unveils $50 billion note
- Euro-zone chief warns banks need to resume lending
- Dollar mostly up, gold up in morning trading
- Top Army recruiter weighs fat camp for recruits
- Czech vice premier resigns in govt reshuffling
- Hong Kong shares drop after dismal US job data
- US stock futures flat ahead of Alcoa report
- Thai police arrest man in German tourist's slaying
- Copa del Rey: Real Union, El Ejido face hard games
- Thousands protest Sri Lankan journalist's killing
- Mozambique floods kill 19; worse may lie ahead
- US Army considers weight-loss camp for recruits
- UK government to hold 43.4 pct of Lloyds-HBOS
- US, European interbank drop to new multi-year lows
- UK hacker offers guilty plea to avoid extradition
- Blair says Mideast cease-fire elements in place
- Chelsea's Scolari under pressure at lowly Southend
- Bush, Obama team up to press for bailout cash
- Latvia's consumer prices fall as deflation looms
- UN rights body votes to condemn Israel over Gaza
- Waterford Wedgwood cuts jobs; sales talks ongoing
- Ferdinand to have another scan on back injury
- Carter hails 30 years of ties between US and China
- Portsmouth asks fans to behave well at Tottenham
- Obama, Bush ready to ask for remaining $350B
- Brazil to counter meltdown with more state aid
- Flower receives backing to become England coach
- Japan to launch multi-satellite mission
- French-Romanian carmaker to stop production
- Lebanese, Palestinian students protest Gaza attack
- West Brom loans out MacDonald, releases Slusarski
- Lovenkrands takes weeklong trial at Newcastle
- Waves hinder search for 250 from Indonesian ferry
- Tajik households face hike in gas bills
- Carter urges Obama to work closely with China
- Kazakh activists attack jailing of Kazakh reporter
- Brazil's Embraer delivered 204 jets in 2008
- Alitalia: Out with old
- Golden Globe after-parties still boozy, spirited
- Nigeria militants show photos of British hostages
- Brazil stocks down on continued global jitters
- GM exec says automaker may need more gov't money
- Abbott buying Advanced Medical for $1.36 billion
- NY Philharmonic to perform in Hanoi, Abu Dhabi
- World stocks slip amid US economic concerns
- Japanese lawmaker quits struggling PM's party
- Track cyclist Keisse fired in doping scandal
- US stock futures slightly lower
- French teachers toss shoes over education reforms
- Passage of gambling amendment paves way for legal casinos
- Train derails in NW Ohio, raising hazmat concerns
- Greek shipowner abducted in seaside Athens suburb
- US Vice President-elect Joe Biden arrives in Iraq
- Activists to set sail on repeat boat trip to Gaza
- Activists set sail on repeat boat trip to Gaza
- EU presidency: Russia to restart gas pumps Tuesday
- Good chance of finding lost items at Taoyuang airport: authorities
- Nearly half of office workers surveyed have been on unpaid leave
- NH bishop invited to pre-inauguration event in DC
- Legislature approves revisions to inheritance tax rate
- FTSE 100 down 18.57 at 4,429
- Shanghai seller stops sales of suspect dog food
- Pope mourns death of Vatican cardinal
- Appeals court says NJ gov's e-mails private
- 2 die after snowmobiles break through ice
- Penghu welcomes legalization of gambling on outlying islands
- Bush renews call for 'two-state' Mideast solution
- German RWE to buy Dutch Essent in
- German RWE to buy Dutch Essent in
- German RWE to buy Dutch Essent in
- German RWE to buy Dutch Essent in
- German RWE to buy Dutch Essent in
- German RWE to buy Dutch Essent in
- German RWE to buy Dutch Essent in euro9.3 bln deal
- Vice President-elect Joe Biden arrives in Iraq
- Bush says attack on homeland still major threat
- ATP hires Helfant as president
- Romanian interior minister loses job in party spat
- India's embattled Satyam looks for new CEO
- Bush ponders how democracy will survive in Iraq in
- Gay NH bishop to offer prayer at inaugural event
- Stocks open slightly lower ahead of earns reports
- 'Slumdog Millionaire' shines at Golden Globes
- Lufthansa reports passenger traffic rose in 2008
- China delays part of massive water project
- Marta to join LA team in new women's league
- WWII remains believed to be 1,800 Germans found
- EU still hostage to Russian energy
- UN rights body votes to condemn Israel over Gaza
- Gay US bishop to offer prayer at inaugural event
- EPA denies contemplating idling stop systems for motorcycles
- Office workers on unpaid leave makes plans for extra leisure time
- Poulter out of Abu Dhabi because of eye surgery
- EU probes Standard & Poor's for monopoly abuse
- French actor-director Claude Berri dies at 74
- Aid agencies in Gaza resume deliveries
- US to sanction those with ties to scientist
- Pakistan: 4 Afghans caught in brazen weekend raid
- McAvennie avoids prison sentence over bar fight
- Land of Leather latest UK retail collapse
- US stocks slip ahead of earnings reports
- Rio Tinto Alcan chief executive retires
- Bush won't make bailout request without Obama OK
- GM picks S. Korea's LG Chem to make Volt batteries
- Report: Alitalia chooses Air France as partner
- Bush says North Korea still dangerous
- Obama expected to ask soon for remaining $350B
- Spain: African illegal boat migrant numbers down
- Rodallega gets work permit to play at Wigan
- Marta to join LA team in new women's league
- No love lost for Russia in freezing eastern Europe
- Russia to restart gas pumps to Europe on Tuesday
- Court date delayed for former fugitive
- Bush defends presidency in final news conference
- Voinovich says he won't run in 2010
- Israel bans Arab parties from coming election
- Brazil to counter meltdown with more state aid
- Waves hinder search for 230 on Indonesian ferry
- Switzerland to represent Georgia, Russia
- CSM sees global auto sales bottom in 2009
- Train derails in NW Ohio no longer a threat
- Teen convicted of killing mother over video game
- Sri Lanka bombs rebel leaders' hide-out
- Israeli reservists enter war
- World stocks weighed by US corporate concerns
- German right-wing extremist convicted of attack
- US sanctions those connected to nuclear scientist
- Latam stocks down on continued global jitters
- 3 die in lake accidents in northern Indiana
- 1 hunter's body found in Ky. lake; 2 missing
- Biden visits Iraq, as bombs highlight ongoing war
- Health bureau hails legislative approval of tobacco surcharge
- Taiwan lifts casino ban to boost economy
- German tourist murdered during Thailand beach party
- Indonesia says about 250 still missing in ferry sinking
- Gray areas remain in the enforcement of new smoking law
- Kao warns of China spyware in military hardware
- High court clears defense minister of slander
- World Games needs volunteers
- Unpaid leave rate hits nearly 50%
- Taiwan to send three delegations to Obama's inauguration following political disputes
- Ma optimistic about local development of science, technology
- Firms to be fined for not reporting layoffs: CLA
- Cold spell kills off cultured fish in southern Taiwan
- Fire on Alishan grasslands possibly a case of arson
- Law passed to prevent human trafficking
- Chen's attorney to file protest against district court decision
- Kaohsiung Harbor sees rise in volume of cargo handling
- Taiwan hospital offers Kiribati boy free plastic surgery
- Natural gas price cut by 13.47%
- Gunmen at large
- Israel battles Hamas as truce talks plod on
- Australian special forces kill Taliban commander
- Prominent Greek ship owner kidnapped by 3 armed men
- Singaporean lawmaker set on fire by 70-year-old man
- Zuma ruling overturned by court
- Shark attack
- Dead end for Palestinians
- Thai prime minister hails election boost
- China urges vigilance against bird flu
- Pre-New Year food safety campaign to be launched
- 'Bananas saved my life,' say Indonesian ferry survivors
- Baghdad to sweep beggars off its streets
- Toyota shock hits Japan's car manufacturing region
- Glint of greener cars fails to lift pall over Detroit auto show
- Japanese reading of WWII history stirs controversy
- Eastwood wins box office race with 'Gran Torino'
- Would-be Chinese bride, 107, seeks first husband
- China's premier Wen says stimulus package showing initial results
- Hyundai's first luxury sedan named 'best car of the year'
- British government to own 43% of new Lloyds banking group
- Britain's Brown moves to stem rising unemployment amid crisis
- Bush, Obama to seek financial rescue funds from U.S. Congress
- Citi-Morgan talks seen leading to wave of deals
- South Korea mulls help for Ssangyong subcontractors
- China Eastern Airlines posts fuel hedging loss of US$900 million
- China to build helicopter factory
- Stimulus plan
- Tronox bankrupt
- Tronox bankrupt
- Taipei shares close down 0.31 percent
- Oil prices fall below US$40 in Asian trade
- Asian stocks fall after rise in unemployment
- Greenback weaker against yen on poor U.S. jobs data
- Satyam shares rebound more than 50 percent
- Alize Cornet soldiering on to Aussie Open
- Blackhawks edge out Predators
- Kapalua victory enhances Ogilvy's status
- Eagles send Super Bowl champion Giants crashing
- Celtics' Allen feasts on Raptors
- Donkey run-in for Despres at Dakar Rally
- Ferguson savours sweet riposte to Benitez onslaught
- Vucinic denies Beckham winning debut
- Messi denies Osasuna a Barca upset
- Taiwan`s peace needs democracy, not prizes
- 'Slumdog Millionaire' hits Golden Globes jackpot
- Hyatt Taipei's Cha Lounge introduces
Auspicious Classic Chinese Desserts
- Enjoy a British High Tea
Feast at The Westin Taipei
- Caesar Park Hotel Taipei offers
tasty Chinese & Western snacks
- Far EasTone reports Dec. results
- 2008 Taiwan Top 10 Brands revealed; LV leading for fourth year
- Overview of offshore banking units (November 2008)
- Former Taiwan lawmaker questioned by prosecutors about alleged U.S. citizenship
- Popularity Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou sinks to 30 percent: survey
- Taiwan Council of Labor Affairs to look into layoffs at electronics firm Wintek
- Amnesty: 4 victims tortured to death in Thailand
- Taiwan prepares for influx of 10,000 China tourists during Lunar New Year
- DPP calls on Taiwan government to withdraw protest law amendments
- Hong Kong named world's freest economy
- Local pitcher signs with Detroit Tigers
- Molotov cocktails hurled at Paris synagogue
- GM: Worst-case scenario calls for more gov't money
- Lawyer: Winehouse's husband to file for divorce
- Dollar mostly up, gold down in afternoon trading
- Toro Rosso's Buemi only F1 driver change
- Slim hope for survivors of lost Indonesian ferry
- EU Parliament calls for immediate truce in Gaza
- Chile: heavy losses for pioneering pension funds
- Activists set sail to bring supplies to Gaza
- World stocks retreat on US corporate concerns
- Ogilvy piling up wins in big tournaments
- NYC judge allows Bernard Madoff to remain free
- London's FTSE 100 down 22.35 points at 4,426.19
- Oil falls below $38 as earnings season begins
- Bush backs Israel, says Iran dangerous
- Constellation sells value spirits unit for $274M
- NYC judge allows Madoff to remain free
- Police: Cowboys LB Spencer arrested after scuffle
- Alitalia chooses Air France as partner
- Rights groups want Canadian's trial halted
- Texas: Comptroller says state revenue to drop $9B
- UK's Brown promises more banking reforms soon
- Autopsy ordered in German runner's death
- State Dept: US to evacuate 150 from Gaza
- TVA: Tests show no major problems from Ala. spill
- Cuba ending nine-year ban on new private taxis
- Cost of 3 papers in Zimbabwe: 1 $50 billion note
- Israel concerned by anti-Semitic attacks in Europe
- Kasper to monitor 2012 Winter Youth Games preps
- 13 killed in Somali capital
- Citi shares fall despite talks with Morgan Stanley
- AP source: Kawakami in Atlanta for physical
- Britain's Brown meets industry, unions about jobs
- Airbus, Boeing heading for tough 2009
- US judge allows Madoff to remain free
- Poland: Workers find WWII mass grave of Germans
- Federal Reserve official sees weak economy ahead
- Obama asks Bush to seek release of remaining $350B
- Franken campaign asks for certificate to take seat
- FDIC asks banks to monitor use of bailout money
- Stocks slide as falling oil hurts energy companies
- Mine wants US court to OK dumping waste in lake
- Franken asks for certificate to take Senate seat
- Sri Lankan editor points finger from the grave
- Greece says ties with Turkey 'static'
- 4 Czech ministers fired in government reshuffle
- Mexican actor Gael Garcia becomes a dad
- Piven calls his abrupt B'way departure 'humbling'
- Swiss court OKs return of Marcos' final $8M
- UK says Hamas showing some urgency on cease-fire
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Kaka hopes Beckham stays longer at AC Milan
- Motown Records celebrates 50th anniversary
- Ferguson gets double win over Benitez, Scolari
- Guyana deploys troops to swollen dam
- Judge allows money manager Madoff to remain free
- Voinovich retiring, like 3 other GOP senators
- Flurry of diplomacy over Gaza but little progress
- Bush lists his mistakes, disappointments in office
- ACLU claims Catholic bishops misusing grant money
- Turkish police discovers new weapons cache
- GM Asia-Pacific head sees China growth returning
- Silverstone wins 2010 Moto GP from Donington
- Obama meets with Mexican President Felipe Calderon
- Obama will broaden bailout spending
- Gandolfini stars on B'way in 'God of Carnage'
- 13 killed in Somali capital
- Officials turn down Franken request in Minn. race
- Volkswagen planning hybrid, diesel cars
- Oil prices tumble on eve of US earnings season
- Officials nix Franken request in Minnesota race
- French actor-director Claude Berri dies at 74
- Clinton charity to divulge overseas contributions
- Popularity of tiny `netbooks' set to rise in 2009
- Alitalia chooses Air France as partner
- Investigators: man abandoned plane before crash
- Officer called hero during mall shooting resigns
- Sainz wins 3rd straight stage in Dakar Rally
- Mexican auto production rises 4 percent in 2008
- Toyota unveils 2010 fuel-sipper Prius
- Cessna to lay off 2,000 workers
- Henderson, Rice elected to baseball Hall of Fame
- FDIC asks banks to monitor use of bailout money
- Kroszner to leave Fed at end of month
- Accord in Marilyn Monroe `Last Sitting' photos
- TVA: Tests show no major problems from Ala. spill
- Paris area synagogue hit by firebomb attack
- Obama meets Mexican president
- One of Britain's last surviving WWI veterans dies
- New online visa travel rules to US take effect
- Reports: Colts' Dungy to announce retirement
- Russia's Medvedev opens his blog to comments
- US calls for UN force in Somalia by June 1
- Oil tumbles below $38 on eve of US earnings season
- FIFA gives award to Palestinian football body
- Obama preparing order to close Guantanamo
- More Latino immigrants seeking office back home
- Israeli leader warns Hamas of 'iron fist'
- UN urges Gulf nations to donate money for Gaza
- Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA player of year award
- Cessna to lay off 2,000 workers
- Stinky escape: Mafia boss flees into sewer
- FIFA Player of the Year
- FIFA Women's Player of the Year
- Activists abandon bid to deliver aid to Gaza
- Yemen says 4 Somali pirates arrested
- French black group turns to Obama 'double'
- 1 hunter's body found in Ky. lake; 2 missing
- IMF approves $2.46 billion loan to Belarus
- Clinton charity to divulge overseas contributions
- WWII officer who said `nuts' to Germans dies
- Dollar mostly rises ahead of ECB decision
- Gold down
- Justice Dept. to probe NY hate crimes
- Israel finds itself at crossroads in Gaza invasion
- Official: BG pumping $4B into Brazil fields
- Cuba policy experts say US should engage Cuba
- AP sources: Warner Bros. seeks 10 percent cost cut
- UN Chief to press for Gaza cease-fire in Mideast
- New Atlanta Journal-Constitution publisher named
- US stocks tumble as oil falls on economic worries
- Colts' Dungy to announce retirement
- Go East, young man? Californians look for the exit
- Minn. officials trace salmonella to peanut butter
- Fort Dix case convict proclaims innocence in note
- AP sources: Grand jury looking at Clemens case
- Pet food suspected of killing dogs in China
- Seahawks add Bradley as defensive coordinator
- Tom O'Horgan, director of original 'Hair,' dies
- US Lawmakers want details on Clinton charity
- Costa Rica searches for 23 missing after quake
- Bush to give farewell address Thursday night
- Olmert: Rice embarrassed over UN resolution vote
- Ex-SD lawmaker settles foster daughter lawsuit
- NH bishop invited to pre-inauguration event in DC
- US bishop invited to pre-inauguration event in DC
- Investigators: Man abandoned plane before crash
- Beyonce, Wonder, Springsteen at inaugural event
- US stocks tumble on poor earnings worries
- US reaffirms Iran opposition group as terrorists
- Alcoa reports $1.19B loss in 4Q on low prices
- Treasury prices rise as stocks take a dive
- Thieves nab with 2 bicycles belonging to Carter
- Calling all cars: Cuba recruits free-market taxis
- Sentence delayed in Venezuelan suitcase scandal
- Official: German leaders agree on stimulus plan
- Mexican auto production rises 4 percent in 2008
- Appeals court says NJ govenor's e-mails private
- Hedge funds, battered in '08, brace for more pain
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Olmert: Rice embarrassed over UN resolution vote
- Guantanamo hunger strike grows to 42 prisoners
- PGA Tour Schedule
- Finger length may predict financial success
- Eastwood's `Gran Torino' races to $29.5M weekend
- 100 Haitian migrants repatriated by US Coast Guard
- Atlanta thieves nab 2 bicycles from Jimmy Carter
- Seagate to lay off 10 percent of US workers
- Obama and Mexican president meet in Washington
- Woman claims abuse by man who kidnapped Kampusch
- FACT CHECK: In final word, Bush gilds his record
- US Senate Democrats to seat Illinois senator
- Report: GM laying off 797 in Brazil
- Rights group claims Catholics misusing grant money
- Stocks tumble as oil falls on economic worries
- Foreign leaders not invited to Obama inauguration
- Toyota unveils 2010 new low mileage Prius
- Gay bishop invited to pre-inauguration event in DC
- Regulator: Gov.'s Senate process may break NY law
- Canada's Bell Aliant to cut 500 jobs
- Toyota unveils 2010 new high mileage Prius
- Wisconsin appeals $225K ruling for blind manager
- Man returns to Japan after stay at Mexico airport
- 1 killed, 4 hurt in Blackhawk crash at Texas A&M
- Stoke signs striker Beattie from Sheffield United
- Colts coach Tony Dungy retires
- Tom O'Horgan, director of original 'Hair,' dies
- NZ to bowl in 5th one-dayer
- Taylor Swift to guest star on CBS drama 'CSI'
- US Army goes electric with new Chrysler vehicles
- Former Brazilian footballer Friaca dies at 84
- Guinea-Bissau: 42 missing after canoe capsizes
- War strains Gazans' survival skills
- Ind. man may have tried to fake plane crash death
- Court grants Love Hewitt restraining order
- Pa. corruption trial halted over witness's e-mails
- 1 killed, 4 hurt in Black Hawk crash at Texas A&M
- Bush comments on Katrina sound sour in New Orleans
- Rights group protests exclusion from Cuban report
- UN Chief to press for Gaza cease-fire in Mideast
- Commodities slump on firm dollar, demand concerns
- Trial of ex-Peruvian leader enters home stretch
- AP Exclusive: Ill. gov got $80K from road builders
- Obama readies order to close Guantanamo
- Japan to launch multisatellite mission
- New restrictions on Madoff, but no jail
- British retailers suffer worst December on record
- GM unveils battery plan, may need more loans
- Sri Lanka bombs rebel leaders' hide-out
- Survivors of Indonesian ferry recount horrors
- Once an underdog, `Slumdog' is now a heavyweight
- Bush advice for Obama: Do what you think is right
- US denies professor's marijuana-for-research bid
- AP News Pronunciation Guide D-K
- US judge orders Argentina to repay $2.2B in debt
- US asks decision on UN Somalia force by June 1
- AP News Pronunciation Guide L-R
- Motown Records celebrates 50th anniversary
- Ohio teen convicted of killing mom over video game
- States' lottery sales are rising in US recession
- Texas lands $4.9M to fight disease-causing ticks
- Buying on Web to avoid sales taxes could end soon
- A jolt brings Corning back to its research roots
- CDC: Tainted peanut butter, 3 deaths may be linked
- Tuesday, January 20
- Victim in Polanski case urges dismissal
- DHS approves $450M national biothreat lab in Kan.
- Reports: Sony to post massive operating loss
- Bogut returns to Milwaukee's starting lineup
- China's exports fall again in December
- Groups sue EPA, want tougher ship discharge rules
- Veteran Australian opener Hayden retires
- DHS approves $450M biothreat lab at Kansas State
- Lahiri, Wolff finalists for Story Prize
- US man may have tried to fake plane crash death
- Senate Democrats expect to seat Burris
- Israeli troops move into Gaza City suburbs
- American Isner wins 1st-round match
- Israeli forces enter Gaza City suburbs
- US approves $450M biothreat lab
- Bush agrees to Obama entreaty for bailout funds
- South Korea's Ssangyong Motor halts production
- Groups wants tougher ship discharge rules
- Reports: NKorea wants to send envoy to Washington
- Mullen says might isn't always right
- `American Idol' back with new tune for season 8
- SEC nominee sued by firms in merger
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Texas comptroller says state revenue to drop $9B
- Owner of ritzy Rainbow Room halts eviction for now
- Sumo wrestler Asashoryu receives death threat
- City finds compromise to keep French Quarter clean
- Victim in Polanski case urges dismissal
- New Zealand-West Indies scoreboard
- Search for survivors of Indonesian ferry resumes
- Veteran Australian opener Hayden retires
- Windies set NZ 294 to win 5th 1-dayer
- Sydney International Tennis Results
- Emotional at the last, Bush defends his presidency
- Mexican AG: gangster impersonates police recruiter
- Missing pilot likely faked distress, bailed out
- US approves $450M biothreat lab at Kansas State
- Costa Rica searches for 21 missing after quake
- Williams, Safina advance to quarterfinals
- Stanford launches $100M green research institute
- Executive charged with exporting circuits to China
- Director accused of attacking aspiring actresses
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Bush says North Korea still a problem
- Vancouver needs money to finance Olympic village
- Great Scot! Murray the favorite? asks Federer
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Oil falls to near $37 on gloomy demand outlook
- NY director accused of attacking wannabe actresses
- Maurice Albertson, architect of Peace Corps, dies
- 2,300 lizards escape Malaysia cooking pot threat
- 1st US execution of 2009 Wednesday in Texas
- Olmec giant heads in Mexico damaged by ritual
- Taiwanese ship escorted by Chinese naval vessels in Gulf of Aden
- Russia to restart gas pumps to Europe on Tuesday
- Closing Gitmo requires tough judgments on inmates
- US to send 12 F-16 fighter jets to SKorea
- Fresh floods in Fiji as heavy rain falls again
- Pennetta out, no seeded players left in Hobart
- Alitalia CEO: New airline won't bow to politics
- Williams, Safina advance to quarterfinals
- 21 Filipino crewmen freed by Somali pirates
- Pierce's 39 points lead Celtics to OT win
- SKorea to send nuclear experts to NKorea
- NY man suspected in 6 deaths ruled incompetent
- Analysts: Global tech spending to retreat in 2009
- Report: China's exports fall again in December
- Nepal court to decide on French killer's appeal
- Friend says pilot in crash mystery has e-mailed
- Physicians: Corruption killing people in Zimbabwe
- Asian markets sink as investors ready for earnings
- Report: Power to replace Castroneves during case
- Former Japan Cabinet minister quits ruling party
- AMERICAS NEWS AT 0500 GMT
- President pays tribute to late president
- American qualifiers reach Heineken Open 2nd round
- E-car startups try to compete with major companies
- China's trade slump worsens in December
- Report: NKorea frees Japanese after long detention
- Teen convicted of killing mother over video game
- Daley's rebound gives Stars OT win over Detroit
- Malaysia Airlines scraps domestic fuel surcharges
- Court to hear arguments over detainee's confession
- Canadian police charge club in fatal crash
- Clinton appears set for Senate OK as top diplomat
- Australian aviation pioneer dies at age 93
- Group: China fails to improve human rights in 2008
- Earthquake rattles southern Greece
- Gov't plans to repair 300 rundown school buildings and 50 bridges
- South Korea's Ssangyong Motor halts production
- Clinton acted on issues involving husband's donors
- NZ wins rain shortened 5th ODI to claim series
- Israel: Shots fired at patrol on Jordan border
- Vietnam earmarks $115 million for global warming
- Senate hearing Tuesday spotlights school reform
- Power to replace Castroneves during case
- New Zealand-Windies scoreboard
- Congress gets its own YouTube sites
- ROC ship escorted by China off Somalia registered in Liberia: MAC
- State TV: Russia restarts pumping gas to Europe
- Cross-partisan anti-smoking patrol set up in legislature
- Peugeot Citroen vehicle sales drop in 2008
- Indian police search offices of Satyam's auditor
- Vietnam finds bird flu virus in Chinese chickens
- Centennial of worst inaugural weather upcoming
- Japan stocks tumble on US stock losses, higher yen
- Oil falls below $37 on gloomy demand outlook
- Russia restarts pumping gas to Europe
- Eurostar says traffic, sales up 10 percent in 2008
- Parents of sick kids to reject China's payout plan
- Taiwan remains among 'free' countries in Freedom House survey
- Heineken Open results
- Anti-human trafficking bill passed by legislature
- China shares fall on bleak profit outlook
- Suspected gas blast hurts 17 at Russian bailiff HQ
- Euro drops vs US dollar
- Armstrong: doing OK for an old guy
- Missing high-flyer may have faked distress call
- Russia restarts pumping gas to Europe
- Military says troops seize rebel base in Sri Lanka
- Egypt in more talks with Hamas
- India to play 5 ODIs in Sri Lanka next month
- Hobart International results
- Northern Rock shareholders seek redress in court
- Two men stoned to death in Iran
- Peugeot Citroen vehicle sales drop in 2008
- Physicians: Corruption killing people in Zimbabwe
- UN chief heads to Mideast to press Gaza resolution
- World markets sink as investors ready for earnings
- USOC tabs former NFL exec to run marketing efforts
- Retailer Metro reports 4Q sales growth
- Israeli army chief: Troops to continue Gaza fight
- Iran has tried 4 for seeking to topple regime
- Two men stoned to death in Iran
- US Senate panel considers Chu for energy secretary
- Late president's residence to be renovated into cultural park
- Report: Dubai house prices fell 8 percent in Q4
- Lanyu not sold on casino idea
- Suspected gas blast hurts 18 at Russian bailiff HQ
- 10 alleged Islamic militants tried in Indonesia
- Asashoryu, Hakuho both win at New Year sumo
- Sony shock again? Slump may mean operating loss
- Prices higher on Taipei futures market
- Israeli forces enter Gaza City neighborhood
- Greenpeace buys land to foil London runway plans
- UAE telecom Etisalat wins rights to Iran network
- China reserves hit $1.95 trillion but growth slows
- Amnesty alleges 4 tortured to death in Thailand
- Frutos out with bad ankle
- India toasts success of 'Slumdog' after awards
- Kuwait lawyer of Australian: she might go to trial
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Prices higher on Taipei bourse
- Indian police search offices of Satyam's auditor
- Zoos, aquariums face the ax amid US budget cuts
- Survivor: Dozens alive at sea after ferry sinks
- HK index stretches losing streak with 2.2 pct drop
- Obama set to press for his share of bailout funds
- Alitalia starts new life as first flights take off
- Iran calls on countries to cut ties with Israel
- Suspected gas blast kills 1 at Russian bailiff HQ
- Chemists concoct Dickensian gruel
- Heath Ledger's award was 'bittersweet' for father
- Swedish inflation plummets in December
- Fish farms suffer NT$4.78 million damage from cold front
- Australia offers up 'best job': lounge in paradise
- Heath Ledger's award was `bittersweet' for father
- US museums find depicting current wars difficult
- Biden meets Iraqi PM
- SKorea to send nuclear experts to NKorea
- Goldman Sachs says SKorean economy to contract
- MGM Mirage welcomes Taiwan's move to develop casino industry
- Globe winners continue celebration with LA critics
- Los Angeles Film Critics Association winners
- Fire during construction of Moscow garage kills 7
- Somali pirates free Japanese carrier, 21 crew
- Butt: PCB in "terrible" financial position
- UN official: 150 aid trucks trying to enter Gaza
- German fiscal plan to cause record budget deficit
- Gaza dents Turkey-Israel ties
- President's approval rating drops to 30.1%: poll
- Nakamura commits to Japan, Celtic despite injuries
- Russia: Ukraine blocking gas supplies to Europe
- Names in the Game
- France urges stricter EU investor protection
- India toasts success of `Slumdog' after awards
- Woman fined for cursing in Romanian church
- Taiwan earns highest score for rights in Freedom House survey
- Ethiopia hands over security of Somalia
- Thai Cabinet approves $3.3 bln stimulus plan
- Kuwait lawyer of Australian: she might go to trial
- Man City's Hamann out for 3 months with toe injury
- Egypt in more talks with Hamas
- EU: monitors report little gas flowing to Europe
- Report: Calderon manipulated assembly vote
- China: Future French ties depend on Tibet handling
- NKorea says it won't give up nuclear weapons
- Biden meets Iraqi PM on Day 2 of visit
- EU Parliament marks Euro's 10th birthday
- World markets sink on US earnings concerns
- Police hunt for kidnapped Greek shipping magnate
- EADS says protecting cash is priority amid crisis
- Missing high-flier may have faked distress call
- Not just a dream: Obama sparks black men to action
- Official urges Serbs to help capture Mladic
- Report: Juventus wants Diego from Werder Bremen
- Hull hopes to sign Boa Morte and Kilbane this week
- Nepal delays ruling on Frenchman's murder appeal
- Oil falls below $37 on gloomy demand outlook
- Maradona suggests Tevez go to Inter Milan
- Stock futures point lower ahead of trade report
- Asif's opium possession results in call for probe
- Bernanke to shed light on rate decision
- Details from Britain's 1911 census go online
- Roma's Totti planning return from injury
- Spanish judge to consider charging Salvadorans
- Howie Mandel hospitalized with irregular heartbeat
- EU's Barroso complains to Putin over gas shortage
- Paris' Saint-Lazare station closed due to strike
- UN official calls for cease-fire in Gaza
- Ukraine: Russia demands impossible gas route
- Yemen police open fire, wound 5 demonstrators
- NKorea says it won't give up nuclear weapons
- China plans $1.32 billion aid plan for needy
- Qatar invites Arab states to Gaza emergency summit
- EU Parliament passes pesticides bill
- US, European interbank rates at multi-year lows
- UAE telecom Etisalat wins rights to Iran network
- Iran tries 4 over alleged US-backed coup
- Bernanke: Obama stimulus would lift economy
- Groups complain penalties in human trafficking bill too light
- Search on for Ind. pilot who jumped from plane
- Spanish judge to probe 1989 Salvador massacre
- 10 suspected Islamic militants tried in Indonesia
- Kyrgyz approve restrictive religion law
- Over 10,000 Chinese tourists might visit Taiwan in new year holiday
- Hong Kong again leads world in economic freedom
- Japan doctor held by Somali gunmen returns home
- Dollar up, gold down in morning trading
- Police charge fans over abusive chants at Campbell
- Austria investigates rape claim sent by e-mail
- Greenpeace buys land to foil London runway plans
- Turkish shipowner says Somali pirates freed tanker
- Slovakia ready to restart Soviet nuclear reactor
- Phillies pitcher Park resigns from SKorean team
- Suspected gas blast kills 6 at Russian bailiff HQ
- EU aid chief says Israel ignoring humanitarian law
- France's museums to be free for under-25s
- Nov. trade deficit drops to lowest level since '03
- Obama pressing Congress on remaining $350B bailout
- Merkel: German fiscal plan to strengthen country
- Police: Teens nabbed after calling mugging victim
- Braves agree to terms with Kawakami on deal
- Ethiopia hands over security of Somalia
- British trade minister to visit Taiwan to enhance bilateral trade
- Greek arson suspect arrested after police attacked
- Clinton vows 'smart mix' of diplomacy and defense
- Court case puts Castroneves out of driver's seat
- Bernanke: Obama stimulus would lift economy
- US stock futures extend losses after trade report
- World economic fears send Brazil stocks down again
- UN: Zimbabwe cholera deaths climb above 2,000
- Kaohsiung automated bike rental system to be activated mid-February
- Brazil's industrial employment has steep decline
- Russia, Ukraine trade blame as Europe sees no gas
- Spain's Prado and Google offer up close views
- Iran tries 4 over alleged US-backed coup plot
- Shopping vouchers arrive in Tainan County
- Romanian car workers demand job protection
- Removing cats to protect birds backfires on island
- Scolari accepts blame for Chelsea's poor form
- Report: Dubai house prices fell 8 percent in Q4
- Study sees risk of $1 trillion asset collapse
- FTSE 100 down 63.71 at 4,362.48
- EADS says protecting cash is priority amid crisis
- Kovacevic hospitalized for artery problem
- Man United hit by injuries to Evra and Ferdinand
- Taiwan `vibrant democracy' but remains under scrutiny: Freedom House
- Search on for US pilot who jumped from plane
- Oil rises to $38 as OPEC cuts outweigh low demand
- Okla. authorities: Woman, 4 kids apparently slain
- AIG to sell Canadian unit for about $308 million
- Thai Cabinet approves $3.3 bln stimulus plan
- US stocks move little amid anxiety over profits
- Citigroup in brokerage merger talks with Morgan
- Suspected gas blast kills 7 at Russian bailiff HQ
- European Parliament passes pesticides bill
- Lebanese composer Mansour Rahbani dies at 83
- Alitalia starts new life as first flights take off
- Red Sox announce Smoltz signing
- Thai writer: End prosecution for 'insulting king'
- Treasury developing tools to measure lending
- Swedish Red Cross says Israel targets ambulances
- Marathon sees 4Q production at low end of guidance
- Centennial of worst US inaugural weather upcoming
- US stocks fluctuate amid anxiety over profits
- Iraq official: Biden affirms 'responsible' pullout
- Christmas is back at the Vatican
- Clinton vows smart mix of diplomacy, defense
- War crimes court set for first trial this month
- Ferguson: Wigan will be tougher than Chelsea
- Egypt pushes Hamas to accept truce
- Report: Moggi lists Berlusconi as possible witness
- New British stamps celebrate design icons
- AP creates new editing desk for Mideast region
- Taiwan, U.S. in talks about piracy in Gulf of Aden: AIT
- Brazilian striker Brandao set to join Marseille
- Authorities: Pilot stashed motorcycle in Ala.
- Italy police recover stolen masterpieces
- Bush, Obama teams hold disaster drill
- Bush touts his administration's record
- European Central Bank poised to cut rates again
- Workers protest layoffs at Brazil GM plant
- Ethiopian military hands over security of Somalia
- Write this! Comedian Chris Rock has a book deal
- Clinton acted on concerns of husband's donors
- Britain's 1911 census goes online
- Ribery, Altintop make Mecca trip after friendly
- Truck maker Volvo slashes 1,600 jobs in Sweden
- Kinmen sorghum liquor factory bucks world economic trend
- Benitez edges closer to new Liverpool contract
- US soldier faces court-martial over Iraq shootings
- China state broadcaster rejects propaganda charge
- Ferguson brushes off new Ronaldo link to Madrid
- Nobel prize winner gets support in US Senate
- 6 nations accused of fishing violations
- China's population of Web users hits 298 million
- Chile seizes hundreds of smuggled animals
- Madagascar officials expect severe storms
- Real Madrid's Champions League appeal rejected
- Clinton calls for cooperation with China
- Search for Indonesian ferry survivors fruitless
- Poland aiming at own nuclear power by 2020
- Venezuelan pianist to play at Obama's inauguration
- Ibisevic hopes to stay in Hoffenheim
- Stocks fluctuate on anxiety over corporate profits
- European markets pare losses after bright US open
- Clinton pushes broad Mideast strategy; cites Iran
- AP Sportlight
- China: Future French ties depend on Tibet policy
- Spain's Prado teams up with Google Earth
- France urges stricter EU investor protection
- Austrian theater to stage 'Fritzl' show
- Permanent war crimes court begins with Congo trial
- List of presidential advisers unveiled
- Taiwan placed on democracy watch list
- Freedom House 'concerned' over Taiwan liberties
- Olmert says his telephone call to Bush forced change in Rice's U.N. vote
- Diane Lee summoned for questioning
- Cabinet may restrict protests even more: DPP
- Ma's popularity again falls further, poll reveals
- Number of PRC tourists expected to increase over Lunar New Year
- Hong Kong leads world in economic freedom: index
- Taiwan ship escorted by China off Somalia not registered locally: MAC
- CLA promises investigation into illegal layoffs
- Lanyu township chief not sold on casino idea
- British Minister to visit Taiwan to enhance bilateral trade links
- Government to fix schools, bridges
- Chihai residence
- Russian gas flows toward shivering European Union
- London protesters rally against airport expansion
- Indonesia winds down search for ferry survivors
- Foreign leaders not invited to Obama's inauguration
- Thai blaze club owner surrenders
- Cholera death toll
- Best new foreign policy? Ban nukes
- Ethiopian troops quit main bases in Mogadishu
- Thai forces using torture in restive south: Amnesty report
- China propaganda chief seeks global media clout
- Arroyo names herself anti-drugs boss
- Centennial of worst inaugural weather upcoming
- Glen Close invites movie fans to walk all over her
- Amy Winehouse's husband seeks divorce for adultery
- Photographers settle suit over nude Monroe photos
- Beyonce, Springsteen, Mary J. Blige to play inaugural gig
- Open-plan offices make workers sick
- Britain's 1911 census goes online
- Scientist fails to grab US$25k sweeper's job
- Japan bank lending rises at record pace
- Sony to post US$1.1 billion operating loss, reports say
- Obama assures private funding in countering economic crisis
- South Korean automaker Ssangyong halts production
- China's trade slump worsens in December
- Alitalia takes off under private ownership amid protests
- Citi, Morgan Stanley near deal to create world's biggest brokerage
- Alcoa reports steep losses in grim start to earnings season
- Malaysia to scrap fuel surcharges
- Abbott to buy AMO
- Peugeot losses
- Emergency loan
- Tesco creates jobs
- Forte Hotels & Resorts Groupoffers buy one get one free
- Discounted bedding sale in Taipei
- Justwin presents 'Red Cliff' buffet
- FET gives away free movie tickets
- Far Eastern Plaza Taipei presents
Chinese New Year dining choices
- Grand Formosa Taroko Hotelintroduces Getaway Package
- Holiday Inn Express
Taichung offers
special promotion
- Oil falls to near US$37 on slow demand outlook
- Wall Street slides on earnings jitters, Citigroup uncertainties
- Euro drops to one-month lows on rate cut speculation
- Taipei share prices close up 1.76 percent
- A whale of a vacation
- Australian great Hayden retires
- Rampant Sainz wins third Daka stage in a row
- Afghanistan nurtures cricket World Cup hopes
- McDaniels leaves Pats for Broncos
- Beattie joins Stoke
- Puffing players
- Ronaldo wins FIFA World Player award
- Dallas Stars rally to shine over Detroit
- Celtics rise to second win over Raptors in two days
- Hewitt outlasts Benneteau in Sydney
- BNP, Taiwan Cooperative plan bancassurance venture
- Taiwan Legislature OK 5-year tax break for new investments
- Taiwan MOEA asks DRAM makers to revise bailout plans
- Russia blames US as EU gas supplies halt again
- Clinton promises to use ‘smart power’ on Iran issue
- India’s Mumbai terrorism dossier lacks evidence: Pakistan Prime Minister
- Black immigrants see personal triumphs in Barack Obama
- Control Yuan impeaches Taitung Magistrate without elaboration to public
- Local lefty signs up with Detroit Tigers
- Legislative speaker says interim session to be held Thursday for budget review
- Half of office workers in Taiwan to increase consumption with vouchers: survey
- Taiwan government watchdog regrets confusion over impeachment Taitung County chief
- More negotiations needed to further smooth air links: CAA
- Nortel files for bankruptcy
- Deutsche Bank reports €4.8 billion 4Q loss
- Milosevic's secret police chief testifies
- ING Group cutting 750 US jobs
- China exports fall at fastest rate in 10 years
- Drugmaker Pfizer cutting up to 800 scientist jobs
- 67 missing after boat capsizes in Guinea-Bissau
- UK's Brown looks forward to Obama's leadership
- Marathon sees 4Q production at low end of guidance
- US man charged with threatening President Bush
- US, Mexico pledge cooperation on drugs
- Missing Ind. pilot may have fled on red motorbike
- Protesters close Beirut Starbucks branch
- Bernanke helps lift stock markets
- Turkish report: Man sets himself alight in protest
- US could oust Italy as world's No. 1 wine drinker
- Ill. House counsel to prosecute impeachment trial
- Sexually spread diseases up, better testing cited
- Netanyahu: Hamas must be toppled
- US Senate Democrats expect to fill disputed seat
- Dollar up, gold down in afternoon trading
- Texas city could help restore Nina replica
- Red Sox announce Smoltz signing
- Israeli envoy plans 'decisive' talks in Egypt
- Braves reach 3-year agreement with Kawakami
- Milosevic's secret police chief testifies
- US court hears arguments on detainee's confession
- Ecuador approves law to resume mining activities
- Barclays to cut 2,100 jobs
- FTSE 100 down 27.04 points at 4,399.15
- Norwegian philosopher Arne Naess dies at 96
- Mexico's central bank: remittances may drop more
- UN chief heads to Mideast to press Gaza cease-fire
- UK: Barclays to cut 2,100 jobs
- US judge: Copy of disputed documents goes to Obama
- Smoltz, Red Sox finalize $5.5 million deal
- Oklahoma woman and her 4 young kids found slain
- UBS faces lawsuits over $1.4B Madoff-linked fund
- 4 bodies found in Kan. house after arson fire
- Missing US pilot may have fled on red motorbike
- Key U.S. lawmaker to seek approval of sea treaty
- Damaged car lands Giants' Burress in court
- St Kitts PM: hanging done after 'soul searching'
- Missing Indiana pilot charged with financial fraud
- Largest-ever study of US child health begins
- Madagascar officials expect severe storms
- Pentagon: detainees returning to battlefield
- Ethiopian military hands over security of Somalia
- Police: Missing Ind. pilot 'could be anywhere'
- Bush gives longtime allies US's top civilian honor
- British census: A new foothold on the family tree
- Congo rebel faction won't abide by peace deal
- Odes to Obama: A poem or 2 for the new president
- IMF chief warns about deepening global slowdown
- Poems for the inauguration of Barack Obama
- Dollar rises as report shows trade deficit drop
- Judge: ex-soldier's statements admissable at trial
- Police: Missing US pilot 'could be anywhere'
- ConocoPhillips CEO urges balanced energy policy
- Despite Gaza toll, Israeli media focus on Israel
- UK bank Barclays to cut 2,100 jobs due to downturn
- Report: Yahoo to name new CEO to replace Yang
- Ecuador says will pay 2015 bond debt
- Fan charged for throwing coin that cut official
- UBS faces lawsuit over $1.4B Madoff-linked fund
- 19 rescued from Russian fishing trawler in Arctic
- Benitez edges closer to new Liverpool contract
- Gazans open old graves to bury their new dead
- Treasury: deficit hits new record in just 3 months
- NY judge tosses out term limits challenge
- 'Baracklyn' Cyclones change name to honor Obama
- Bush gives longtime allies top US civilian honor
- NKorea: US must alter 'hostile' policy
- Tesla developing electric Smart cars with Daimler
- French police detain 2 alleged Basque separatists
- US audit of Iraq's rebuilding has a familiar ring
- ATP, WTA to offer live matches on the Internet
- Captain dies as Russian trawler sinks, 18 rescued
- Oil gives up early gains on record US deficit
- Clinton says NKorean talks have merit
- New York receive Oduro, Dallas get van den Bergh
- Report: Yahoo set to name new CEO
- French prosecutors probe alleged racist attack
- Retailer B&Q ends British Olympic team sponsorship
- Van Bruggen, sculptor and critic, dies at 66
- Japan's Uehara finalizes contract with Orioles
- Fighter pilot sorry about dead civilians in Gaza
- Gaza offensive dents Turkey-Israel ties
- Okla. authorities: Woman, 4 kids apparently slain
- Train hits big rig near LA; no one injured
- Latvian protesters clash with police
- Wife in NY kidney case denies cheating claim by ex
- ICRC: Israel's use of white phosphorus not illegal
- Manager of buck-breaking fund accused of fraud
- US automakers turn up dial on ambient lighting
- Clinton vows to revitalize US diplomacy
- Mexico's Banamex: remittances may drop more
- Report: Brazil Indian suicides rise
- Pentagon: Guantanamo detainees back to battlefield
- Pakistan jet evacuated in Norway after bomb threat
- Lil Kim not happy with Biggie biopic
- Suspected gas blast kills 8 at Russian bailiff HQ
- Retailer B&Q ends British Olympic team sponsorship
- Twin towers fall, but 40-year-old model survives
- Italy rabbis: pope canceling progress
- Israeli forces storm Gaza City neighborhood
- Gen. Pace offers regret for Iraq war mistakes
- Friend not bothered by Prince Charles' nickname
- Argentine inflation at lowest level since 2004
- Judge nixes challenge to Bloomberg term limit law
- NJ church shooting suspect tries to kill self
- AP appeals ruling that Lindh petition is private
- Oil finishes higher on Bernanke comments
- Bush, Obama teams hold US disaster drill
- EU asked to beef up immigration fight
- New twist for US oilman in energy fight
- Former Osama bin Laden courier goes on trial
- Salvadoran immigrant teen dies trapped in trailer
- Spanish biker seriously injured in Dakar Rally
- Nymex gold down
- US church shooting suspect tries to kill self
- Publicist: Hargitay has partially collapsed lung
- Greece: Immigrants stranded in Aegean
- Ecuador will resume payment on some bond debt
- RAI and Sky Italia detail World Cup deal
- Brazil: Presidential contender undergoes makeover
- Tunisia rules out urgent Doha summit on Gaza
- Protesters close Beirut Starbucks branch
- Democrats seek criminal probe of Bush 'abuses'
- Mexico could postpone Pacific port's construction
- Jamaica's governor-general resigns, cites health
- Oklahoma authorities: Woman, 4 kids killed in home
- Venezuela may offer Ternium stake in steel maker
- Ill. gov. to preside over Senate that will try him
- Warriors' Belinelli out 10 days with ankle sprain
- Missing pilot had ties to Delta bankruptcy case
- Wall Street ends mixed
- Greece: Protests planned over US arms to Israel
- Analyst: Auto industry facing extended weak demand
- Source: Nominee failed to pay personal US taxes
- 3 children killed in Colombia mortar attack
- Pavlik returns to ring in hometown after 1st loss
- US church shooting suspect tries to kill self
- NJ church shooting suspect attempts jail suicide
- Canadian energy company offers reward for bombings
- Iraqi voting rules raise concern about challenges
- US stocks end mixed on anxiety over earnings
- `Class,' `Bashir' make Oscars' foreign short list
- Producer says Cherry Jones has gallbladder surgery
- Rising dollar keeps gold prices in check
- Russia, Ukraine trade blame in Europe gas crisis
- Scottish Football Results
- Alumni group offers $6.5M for Antioch College
- NY Republicans want to force vote for Senate pick
- Yahoo names tech veteran Carol Bartz as new CEO
- Report slams former US Justice Dept. official
- Texas lawmakers elect first Jewish House speaker
- English Football Results
- Greece: Protests planned over US arms to Israel
- Citigroup, Morgan Stanley merge brokerages
- Castroneves confident of return to race track
- Filing: Polanski does not seek return to US
- Committee to reflect new Democratic majority
- Conviction reversed in 30-year-old death row case
- Yahoo names tech veteran Carol Bartz as new CEO
- Publicist: Affleck, Garner name daughter Seraphina
- 9/11 museum gets 40-year-old model of twin towers
- US agency still probing safety of drug Singulair
- Portsmouth wins FA Cup replay 2-0 at Bristol City
- Italian Football Results
- Inter beats 10-man Genoa 3-1 in extra time
- Report: Guantanamo detainees return to battlefield
- Reporters group protests ban from southern Israel
- Clinton asked for more details on husband's donors
- Sainz remains Dakar leader, biker Guerrero injured
- Rangers wins 2-0 at St. Johnstone in Scottish Cup
- Tenn. presses TVA for details of ash spill cleanup
- La. man charged with threatening President Bush
- Guerrero gets comeback fight against Ruiz
- Iraq ratifies treaty banning chemical weapons
- `Prison Break' to wrap after 4 seasons
- Death knell for Citigroup's 'supermarket' model
- Vancouver Olympic village proves a slippery slope
- Stone meets Bolivia's Morales for interview, coca
- Nominee failed to pay self-employment taxes
- US man charged with threatening President Bush
- Freeze out: Ovechkin, Malkin friendship grows cold
- Colts introduce Caldwell as new coach
- Franken seeks Senate certificate from Minn. court
- Senate Democrats expect to seat Burris
- Damaged car lands Giants' Burress back in court
- Signs of credit market thaw begin to emerge
- SAG meeting ends with no clarity on strike vote
- Bucs' Barber, Joseph added to Pro Bowl
- Niger president says UN envoy kidnapped by rebels
- Cuba is No. 1 in world baseball rankings
- Black History Month flier revised after complaints
- Yates Racing to run Hall of Fame's team
- La. man exonerated by DNA testing dies at age 55
- Panel: Technology alone can't protect kids online
- Senator: Missing American in secret prison in Iran
- Perry, Haas, Clarke nominated for Hall of Fame
- FBI shares threat-tips with local police agencies
- Officials link salmonella to deaths in Va., Minn.
- Obamas choose interior designer for White House
- Official: Libya to open Guyana embassy
- Peru sheds 5,460 mining, steel jobs
- Judicial council to reopen probe of federal judge
- Resilient Ravens renounce rest during NFL run
- Taxes trip Obama Treasury nominee
- Parachuting investor fled divorce, investigations
- Odes to Obama: A poem or two for the new president
- 4 bodies found in Kansas house after arson fire
- Blagojevich pulls a fast one on the US Senate
- Circus training unites kids of varied backgrounds
- US gov. to preside over Senate that will try him
- Canadian Ecstasy smugglers use Vermont, NY
- Cheerleader mom sent to mental health facility
- Analysis: Obama stresses dire economy as he begins
- World Golf Glance
- Madoff to appear in NYC court for bail hearing
- Parents of sick kids reject China's payout plan
- Salsa star Blades donates recordings to Harvard
- IRL champion Dixon eager for new season to start
- Canada to talk about oil sands with Obama
- Gazans seek new places to bury the dead
- US woman charged with defacing Mexican sculpture
- McNamee's meeting with prosecutors delayed
- Police: US man arrested in teen marriage deal
- Seattle-Jerusalem latest trip for family Torah
- Russia, Ukraine trade blame in Europe gas crisis
- Wednesday, January 21
- Smithsonian OKs tweak to caption on Bush portrait
- LA police accuse Japanese man of killing 2nd woman
- Pa. lawmaker wanted e-mails erased, tech testifies
- Henderson, Rice proud as Hall of Fame classmates
- Actors strike vote to move ahead; timing unclear
- Caribbean news briefs
- Black History Month flier tweaked after complaints
- Firefighters charged with using arson to get work
- Mexican families get houses funded by Mel Gibson
- US police accuse Japanese man of killing 2nd woman
- IRL accelerates sponsorship push in glum economy
- Black abalone latest endangered species in Pacific
- T&C premier testifies at 1st corruption hearing
- Regulators: Navy may train with sonar off Hawaii
- Police: Calif. dad sold 14-year-old into marriage
- Police were building 2nd case against Japanese man
- Sony Open makes good use of a sponsor exemption
- Peru rights groups denounce torture at mine
- Anti-gang worker charged in rapper robbery in LA
- Bruins' Marco Sturm out for season
- Ohio Judge: Boy can testify about mom's slaying
- 'Cuban Pete' dies at 81 in Miami hospital
- Polanski does not seek return to US
- Yates Racing to run Hall of Fame's team
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- Sydney International Tennis Results
- Chavez: OPEC could further reduce output
- Djokovic makes no mistake this time
- Whisenhunt sets tone for incredible Cardinals
- Kooyong Classic results
- China quake parents want answers to ruined schools
- Iraq ratifies treaty banning chemical weapons
- Brazil recommends naming Italian fugitive refugee
- ASIA AT 0300 GMT, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2008
- China raises 2007 growth from 11.9 pct to 13 pct
- Automakers turn up dial on ambient lighting
- Bush says he likely lost money in meltdown, too
- Mexico president: no Obama talk of reopening NAFTA
- Djokovic makes no mistake this time
- Wis. lawmaker hit with 3rd drunken driving charge
- Stevie Nicks looking forward to Fleetwood Mac tour
- Brazil: Italian fugitive should be refugee
- Baby-name experts: 'Seraphina Affleck' is heavenly
- Navy gets 1-year OK to train with sonar off Hawaii
- Mexican army find youths with $1 million, drugs
- Bus bomber on trial in China
- Authorities: Missing pilot in custody in Florida
- Oilers send Capitals to 3rd straight defeat, 5-2
- Oil rises to near $39 on Bernanke comments
- Senate passes bill banning inaugural tix scalping
- James' triple-double carries Cavs in Memphis
- Parachuting investor caught in Fla. after fleeing
- Vietnam mulls raising electricity prices
- Federer, Wawrinka progress at Kooyong
- China announces official Fitness Day _ Aug. 8
- China chemical plant project moved after protests
- Bryant scores 33 to lead Lakers over Rockets
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Japan construction crew sets off buried explosive
- Feds: Missing pilot alive in Fla. after wrist cut
- Benesova, Rybarikova into Hobart semis
- Hobart International results
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Mexican police prosecuted for migrant extortion
- China ups anti-graft crackdown amid economic woes
- Heineken Open results
- Finance the Islamic way at small US bank
- Foreign exchange rates
- Isner edges Ginepri at Heineken Open
- China chemical plant project moved after protests
- RBS sells Bank of China stake for $2.37 billion
- Pakistan dismisses Indian data as 'not evidence'
- Fresh floods in Fiji as heavy rain falls again
- Death toll in Costa Rica quake rises to 20
- Japan-flavored Taiwan film gets China release date
- `WALL-E,' `Man on Wire' top Golden Tomato Awards
- Fiji faces more rains after devastating floods
- Malaysia's government on defensive for key ballot
- AMERICAS NEWS AT 0500 GMT
- Dozen inmates bolt Philippine jail, 1 shot dead
- Rio Tinto to slow diamond mine expansion
- Japan group says Tokyo auto show is still on
- Bryant leads Lakers over undermanned Rockets
- Report: Aborigines to suffer from climate change
- Bangladesh sends in Sri Lanka
- China's newest export: Starbucks coffee
- Asia stocks rise after Bernanke talks up stimulus
- Intel Capital invests $23 million in India
- Possible mammoth tusk found on SoCal island
- Yahoo picks tough-talking Carol Bartz as new CEO
- Authorities: Man sought in Okla. killings arrested
- Pakistan dismisses Indian data as 'not evidence'
- Israeli media: 2 rockets fall in northern Israel
- Israel stops Iranian aid ship heading to Gaza
- Fugitive Thai banker released from custordy
- Stalled budget bill to be handled in provisional legislative session
- Israeli police: 3 rockets fall in northern Israel
- Irish PM leads trade mission to Japan
- Tax problems may plague Obama's treasury pick
- Taiwan university creates Indonesian version of Web site
- Clinton smoothly navigates confirmation hearing
- AP Poll: Americans prefer a mutt for Obamas
- Toyota managers voluntarily buy cars to lift sales
- China's next export: Starbucks coffee
- Stakes are high in bailout vote for Obama, Dems
- Japan shares gain on bargain-hunting
- Madoff to appear in court for bail hearing
- As AG, Holder may reverse Bush secrecy
- Geithner tax and housekeeper problems jolt Obama
- Israel pounds Gaza as rockets strike from Lebanon
- Israel shells south Lebanon after rocket attack
- 1st US execution of 2009 set for Texas
- Putin to meet leaders of gas-starved Balkans
- Moody's says Emirates bank credit outlook negative
- Iran's leader issues fatwa against Israel trade
- China cracks down on counterfeit currency
- German economy grew by 1.3 percent in 2008
- Officials cast blame for Latvia's riots
- Obama presses lawmakers to OK bailout funds
- Israel shells south Lebanon after rocket attack
- South Korea's jobless rate rises in December
- Spate of shark attacks in Australia rattles nerves
- Ukraine's Yushchenko to meet Polish president
- Britain to guarantee loans to small firms
- Investor's 3-day run from ruin comes to an end
- Japan's Aono wins snowboard halfpipe event
- Thai central bank slashes interest rate to 2 pct
- Foreign assistance `more plausible' to combat Somali pirates: MOFA
- EU presidency issues call for new energy security
- Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh scoreboard
- Sri Lanka in Karachi twice after tour date change
- Israel stops Iranian aid ship heading to Gaza
- Prices lower on Taipei futures market
- China says Tibet to grow by 10 percent in 2009
- Asian stocks rise after Bernanke talks up stimulus
- German economy grew by 1.3 percent in 2008
- Asashoryu stays perfect at New Year sumo
- Taiwan's diplomatic conscripts find bluer skies abroad
- South Korea's jobless rate rises in December
- Officials:Egyptian abducted in Somalia's northwest
- EU threatens legal action over gas dispute
- Report: Arab govt funds lost big as markets fell
- Sri Lanka out for 147 vs. Bangladesh
- China cuts gasoline, diesel prices
- China raises '07 growth, passing Germany
- Snowboard World Cup Results
- Russian navy saves Dutch ship from Somali pirates
- Scientists developing rice with 50 pct more yield
- Euro zone economy to be weak until late 2010
- Fire at Kuwaiti refinery; exports unaffected
- Pricewaterhouse says Satyam audits unreliable
- UN says cholera has killed 2,106 in Zimbabwe
- Flash floods kill 11 in Philippines, 8 missing
- Brown urges Arab leaders to be tougher on Hamas
- Fiji faces more rains after floods killed 11
- US veterans exposed to incorrect drug doses
- Report: Senior Saudi cleric OKs girls to marry
- US governor to preside in Senate that will try him
- Manchester United to tour Asia again in summer
- Ukraine wont send gas to Europe, blames Russia
- China raises '07 economic growth, passing Germany
- Reports: Man City offers 100 mln euros for Kaka
- Bison make a new home on the range _ in Utah
- Abdul declares loyalty to `Idol,' denies criticism
- SKorean nuclear team to inspect NKorean fuel rods
- Officials: Egyptian teacher abducted in Somalia
- China: Labradors sniff for drugs after planes land
- Reports: Man City offers
- Reports: Man City offers
- Reports: Man City offers
- Reports: Man City offers
- Reports: Man City offers
- Reports: Man City offers
- Reports: Man City offers euro100m for Kaka
- 18 illegal immigrants flee Indonesian detention
- Islamic nations' parliament speakers discuss Gaza
- China shares rebound on rise in lending
- Tuesday's Sports In Brief
- California health insurers must offer interpreters
- EU threatens legal action over gas dispute
- Drogba dropped by Chelsea for FA Cup game
- Names in the Game
- Top separatist leader arrested in Indian Kashmir
- Iraq: suicide car bomber kills 2 in Mosul
- Euro rises against dollar
- Deutsche Bank reports
- Deutsche Bank reports
- Deutsche Bank reports
- Deutsche Bank reports
- Deutsche Bank reports
- Deutsche Bank reports
- Deutsche Bank reports euro4.8 billion 4Q loss
- Portuguese cardinal warns about Muslim marriages
- Officials trade blame for Latvia's riot
- Britain to guarantee loans to small firms
- England recalls World Cup-winning center Tindall
- Economic recovery still far off, says Invesco
- Feds: Mexican gray wolf plan needs updating
- John Woo says his Chinese epic is transnational
- German economic growth halved in 2008
- Greece: Immigrants rescued in Aegean
- Taiwan justice minister defends mocking Chen skit
- Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- EU clears
- EU clears
- EU clears
- EU clears
- EU clears
- EU clears
- EU clears euro1.5 bln bailout for Anglo-Irish bank
- EU clears
- EU clears
- EU clears
- EU clears
- EU clears
- EU clears
- Gas-starved EU nations seek end to energy crisis
- Gebrselassie aims to break own record in Dubai
- UN chief says Gaza fighting must stop
- Bin Laden urges jihad against Israel
- NKorea to crack down on markets to stem imports
- Iran says BBC Persian TV is 'security threat'
- Czech ex-President Havel in serious condition
- NYC church plans rare full bell peal for Obama
- HK stock index gains 0.3 percent; HSBC off 4.1 pct
- Pentagon official says 9/11 suspect was tortured
- Taiwan arrests presidential office employee
- Free-range chickens sold in traditional markets unsafe: poll
- European champion Spain still top of FIFA rankings
- FIFA World Rankings List
- UN chief says Gaza negotiations must intensify
- China plans tax cuts, subsidies for auto industry
- Oil rises to near $39 in wake of Bernanke comments
- StatoilHydro announces cost cuts for 2009
- Olmert stands by his version of Rice flap
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Italy urges Brazil to reverse decision on fugitive
- Banking concerns weigh on European stocks
- China plans tax cuts, subsidies for auto industry
- Education Ministry to subsidize students with unemployed parents
- UN chief says Gaza negotiations must intensify
- Deutsche Bank reports
- Deutsche Bank reports
- Deutsche Bank reports
- Deutsche Bank reports
- Deutsche Bank reports
- Deutsche Bank reports
- Deutsche Bank reports euro4.8 billion 4Q loss
- Blockbuster downloads CinemaNow for video delivery
- Lippi: 'I decide if Totti returns'
- Austria investigates slaying of Chechen man
- Activists' aid boat sets off on Gaza journey
- Downhill training canceled due to fog
- Most Arabs agree to a summit on Gaza
- Russian navy thwarts pirate attack on Dutch ship
- Barclays plans thousands more job cuts
- Stock futures point lower after Citi-Morgan deal
- Serbian power grid overloaded amid gas dispute
- 2-year-old held with parents in Zimbabwe released
- RBS confirms sale of stake in Bank of China
- Ex-transit officer involved in shooting arrested
- Canadian arrested in Cambodia on child sex charges
- Taiwan seaports see waves of business beyond financial tsunami
- Spain: prosecutor probing Madoff fraud
- Dollar mostly down, gold up in morning trading
- Greek militant group claims attacks on police
- Verdict expected in French growth hormone trial
- FTSE-100 index down 93.23 points at 4,305.92
- Pakistan reopens NATO supply route
- German foreign minister travels to Middle East
- Report: Senior Saudi cleric OKs girls to marry
- Adecco signs London 2012 Olympic sponsorship
- EU Commission: economy is getting worse
- Human rights groups say army endangers civilians
- Prices lower on Taipei bourse
- Barclays plans thousands more job cuts
- Work on Dubai's latest tallest tower halted
- China cuts fuel prices amid stimulus efforts
- Machinery businesses call for NT dollar devaluation to save exports
- Zavvi administrators to close more music stores
- Official: Italian fugitive could be free soon
- Fire ravages vast area of grass, woodland on Alishan
- Sweden's Karolinska hospital to slash 900 jobs
- Kaka spokesman confirms Man City's record bid
- Report: Arab govt funds lost big as markets fell
- MOFA launches international etiquette campaign
- 6 acquitted in French trial over hormone deaths
- Serena Williams saves 3 match points in win
- Agent: Investor mutters "die" as run from law ends
- Ferrari sees start of 2009 season as crucial
- Report: Myanmar activist gets 104 years in jail
- President cheers up troops ahead of Chinese New Year
- European Space Agency fears crisis fallout
- Siren malfunction frays nerves in Jerusalem
- Bin Laden urges jihad against Israel
- AC Milan's Kaka refuses 100 million Man City offer
- Norwegian police detain 63 in drug raids
- US retail sales plummet 2.7 percent in December
- Nortel files for bankruptcy
- AP Sportlight
- Deutsche Bank reports
- Deutsche Bank reports
- Deutsche Bank reports
- Deutsche Bank reports
- Deutsche Bank reports
- Deutsche Bank reports
- US stock futures lower after retail sales report
- Sri Lanka says it has seized northern peninsula
- Coffee chain cancels ad with slogan Nazis used
- Man Group considers Madoff legal action
- Police: Pa. couple spent windfall from bank error
- Norwich fires manager Roeder following poor run
- Ex-officer testifies about Kosovo war crimes
- Stock futures point to lower open on retail sales
- Retail sales plummet 2.7 percent in December
- US, European interbank rates post modest falls
- Afghan minister: Old customs impede women's rights
- Schumacher feared he was dying in crash in 1999
- Taipei City sees largest growth in land prices in Taiwan
- EU scraps fingerprints for children's passports
- Iran: BBC Persian TV threat to Iran 'security'
- Greek terror group claims attacks on police
- Chrysler: No plans to sell brands or plants
- Sri Lanka says it has seized Jaffna peninsula
- German Open scrapped from WTA schedule
- French immigration chief says expulsion goals met
- Google accelerates drive to sell more software
- Insurgents attack Somali presidential palace
- Obama selling economic rescue plans
- White House: Audiotape shows bin Laden is isolated
- European markets slump on US retail sales slide
- Kaohsiung City records shift in age of its suicide victims
- Zambia gov't wants airline to help stranded flyers
- Agent: Pilot mutters "die" as run from law ends
- Fiat names new Alfa Romeo chief
- Israel charges reporters with censorship violation
- Benitez back in hospital for new operation
- Airbus A350 development on track
- NJ kids with Nazi-inspired names removed from home
- 6 acquitted in French trial over hormone deaths
- Work on Dubai's latest tallest tower halted
- Fulham's Seol Ki-hyeon joins Al-Hilal on loan
- Albania sets parliamentary election date in June
- Asif says he is owed money by Delhi IPL team
- US stocks open lower on disappointing retail sales
- EU Web address racks up 3 million registrations
- Clinton navigates confirmation hearing smoothly
- US stocks fall on disappointing retail sales
- Two monks die in suspected homicide-suicide
- Larsson crashes in first training on Lauberhorn
- Police: US couple spent windfall from bank error
- US businesses cut inventories by most in 7 years
- Va. company recalls peanut butter nationwide
- Shell fined $1 million for alleged PR pollution
- Japanese gang member released from NKorea
- Latam stocks echo drops in Europe, US markets
- Incinerator clinker suitable for cement production: Yilan officials
- Police arrest top mobster
- Lewis appears in court on drug smuggling charge
- Israel lifts suspension of league matches
- Group urges Obama to focus on human rights
- US kids with Nazi-inspired names removed from home
- Coroner IDs last 2 Christmas Eve massacre victims
- Airline SAS to save $183M a year on new union deal
- Bolivia breaks Israel ties, claims Gaza 'genocide'
- Obama pick to emphasize science and law
- Chrysler: No plans to sell brands or plants
- Education ministry to offer subsidies to kids of laid-off workers
- Senator objects to quick hearing for Treasury pick
- US stocks tumble on disappointing retail sales
- UNICEF: More than 300 children killed in Gaza
- World stocks slump on banking, retailing fears
- Czech ex-President Havel in serious condition
- Harrington, Garcia set for Abu Dhabi tournament
- Sampdoria acquires Pazzini from Fiorentina
- Appointee may reverse Bush secrecy policies
- New chair named at Rio Tinto
- Foreign spouses living near poverty-line entitled to health subsidy
- US fully supports Cyprus peace talks
- Karaoke bar fire in South Korea kills 8, injures 1
- Officials: Egypt, Hamas closer on Gaza cease-fire
- Oscar presenters to be top secret until showtime
- Noriega fights extradition before appeals court
- Syria beats China in 2011 Asian Cup qualifier
- Obama pick to emphasize science, law
- Sri Lanka says it has seized Jaffna peninsula
- 2 British Airways ground staff arrested
- Taichung court awards NT$20 million in damages to molested students
- Russia makes gas transit to Europe impossible: Kiev
- Child-snatching gang caught in China
- Government introduces 'study safety net' plan
- Control Yuan chief welcomes possible review of methods
- Presidential office employee questioned over China spying
- Stalled budget bill to be handled in provisional session
- SID runs raids over possible stock price manipulation
- Sand Sculpture Art Festival to open
- License to kill?
- Lena Ou recalls life as diplomat's wife
- Cap 'wei ya' party with splash in Beitou hot spring pool
- Premier's brother responsible for layoffs: protesters
- Taiwan shouldn't be obstacle in U.S.-China relations: Kissinger
- Huang, Chiou impeached by Control Yuan
- 228 Foundation may protest against cut in museum budget
- Australian 'best job in the world' campaign launched in Taiwan
- U.N. chief pushes for cease fire
- Saudi Sept. 11 suspect tortured in Guantanamo: report
- Latvian anti-government protest turns into riot
- Activist is a threat, says Zimbabwe
- Philippine floods
- Gaza needs a peace stimulus
- Clinton promises 'smart power' under President Obama
- Pakistan's PM dismisses data from India as 'not evidence'
- U.S. arrests pilot accused of faking his death
- Relatives angry at Indonesian search efforts
- Siberia's first metallurgists sing to spirit world
- Leading Chinese dissident says downturn fuelling discontent
- 'Cape No. 7' gets China release date
- British councillor used false name to praise own work
- Bollywood goes to China, hopes for success
- 'Waltz with Bashir' in foreign Oscar running; 'Gomorrah' out
- Global rush for 'best job in world' crashes website
- Hormones make women feel prettier, claims new research
- First bird had hearing like emu's
- Chicago Tribune to launch tabloid version next week
- Aborigines to suffer from climate change: report
- Financial stimulus won't solve crisis: Bernanke
- Toshiba in talks to buy Fujitsu's HDD business
- Geithner told Senate panel of tax mistake: official
- Britains's RBS sells shares in Bank of China
- Macau gaming heir looks to Taiwan
- Global stimulus plans fuel bond market
- Philippine scientists may alter rice to feed the poor
- signs of the times
- Chiayi City holds Wind Music Marketing Forum
- Grass Mt. Artist Village reopens
- Miramar Garden Taipei launches
consumer coupon promotion
- Discount deals at Gloria Prince Hotel
- Westin introduces Tuscany special menu
- Macau celebrates Lunar New Year with fireworks, dragon parades
- Tempus Hotel offers City Package
- The Lees Hotel in Kaohsiung presents New Year gift boxes
- Taipei shares close down 0.24%
- CPC to restart naphtha cracker next month as market improves
- Wall Street adrift amid worries over economy, earnings
- Euro rebounds with eyes on ECB interest rate cut
- OPEC comments send oil higher in Asian trade
- Debate deepens as elephants take their 'last stand'
- FA Cup holders Pompey through after replay
- Serena survives three match points to reach Sydney semis
- Ronaldo in secret pact: papers
- The right price?
- Lowe braves it
- Bangladesh wins
- Kobe powers Lakers past Yao's Rockets
- Taiwan comes fifth in first World Baseball Ranking
- Spain's Sainz wins again in Dakar Rally
- Chara double helps Bruins beat Canadiens
- Federer returns to winning ways at Melbourne's Kooyang Classic
- Long-struggling Nortel files for bankruptcy
- London 2012 monitoring Nortel after bankruptcy
- Obama looks to Congress on Cabinet, economic plan
- Israel: Hamas fires phosphorus shell
- Dollar mixed on disheartening US economic reports
- Apple CEO Jobs backtracks on health, takes leave
- Taiwan CPC to restart No. 4 naphtha cracker as market demand improves
- Taiwan FSC asks banks to cut credit card rates
- Taiwan ex-president Chen in custody denies eyeing a comeback
- Bin Laden message not seen as threat to U.S., Obama
- Obama likely to pressure China on yuan-US lawmaker
- Sarkozy urges French religious leaders to condemn anti-Semitic incidents
- KMT risks Taiwan in casino gamble
- Court turns down request to postpone hearing made by Chen’s attorney
- SEF urges normalization of economic ties with China
- Taiwan Presidential Office employee detained for alleged spying
- Dutch ASML posts €88 million fourth quarter loss
- COA minister sees bright future in farm exports to China
- Lawmakers slam Control Yuan having double standard in impeachment
- Chinese airline company to recruit Taiwanese pilots, attendants
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Tainan county chief skeptical of outlook for farm sales to China
- Kaohsiung City begins feeling benefits of China links
- Poll: Cuomo pulls ahead for Senate appointment
- Greek terror group claims attacks on police
- Power, politics fuels Russia-Ukraine war
- Police nab Mafia fugitive who fled through sewer
- Putin's oil painting to be sold for charity
- `Idol' draws 30.1 million viewers for season debut
- Croatian sculptor Dusan Dzamonja dies at 80
- UN finds 217 sex abuse claims against blue helmets
- Noriega fights transfer to France before US court
- Call for public holiday to celebrate Darwin
- New rockets from Lebanon fired at Israel
- China to send special panel to help handle death of monks
- Exec at Swiss bank UBS declared fugitive
- Saudi Arabia committed to oil market stability
- World stocks plummet on banking, retailing fears
- FTSE 100 down 218.51 points at 4,180.64
- British police able to use radios in subways
- Monaco's Prince Albert II visits South Pole
- Tax problems derail fast US Senate OK for nominee
- Price Waterhouse says Satyam audits unreliable
- Austria's Voestalpine to cut employee work hours
- Lehman aims to exit bankruptcy within 24 months
- Italy seizes looted artifacts for sale on e-Bay
- No credible terror threats seen for Super Bowl
- Australian Open Qualifying Results
- Medvedev calls for gas summit, EU urges lawsuits
- Israel: Hamas fires phosphorus shell
- Man who fell ill at Philly New Year's parade dies
- Space shuttle readies for February launch
- Flying car leaves London for Timbuktu
- Brazil's Ronaldo waits for Corinthians debut
- Swedish biker gang chief gets 9 years in prison
- Proposal emerges for 10-day cease-fire in Gaza
- CBS: Deal close for John Mayer music-variety show
- Anti-government protest in Bulgaria turns violent
- Grenada nursing shortage delays clinic openings
- Lebanon halts more rocket fire on Israel
- Report: Iran signs oil deal with China
- Jennifer Hudson to sing at the Super Bowl
- Brazilian striker Brandao joins Marseille
- Line cut leads to scuffle, arrest of 2 Ind. men
- Central African Republic deploys troops
- Johan Santana unsure if he'll pitch in WBC
- Ill. Gov. presides over Senate that will try him
- Latin America stocks fall on worsening US data
- Madoff heads to court for bail hearing
- Bulgaria risks running out of gas reserves
- Analysis: Stakes high in bailout vote for Obama
- Police: 1 dead, 5 saved after Va. boat accident
- US senator seeks prosecutor vs ex-Justice official
- US official says Sept. 11 suspect was tortured
- Germany wins biathlon World Cup relay
- Pa. man charged in fatal collision with lawmaker
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Impeached governor presides over Illinois Senate
- Coleman: Start election lawsuit with absentees
- Iraq: political blocs in Mosul demand protection
- Basra is focus of Shiite rivalry in southern Iraq
- Police: 2nd person dies after Va. boat accident
- 'Prisoner' actor Patrick McGoohan dies in LA
- UN peacekeepers to replace EU force in Chad
- Shots fired at Chicago school bus; 2 students hurt
- Season over as Lyon's Govou ruptures Achilles
- Lehman aims to exit bankruptcy within 24 months
- Pulitzer Prize-winning poet W.D. Snodgrass dies
- Police: 2 die, 4 saved after boat capsizes off Va.
- UN mulls breach in civilian legal buffers in Gaza
- 2 synagogues in northern France vandalized
- Random House, Inc. confirms additional layoffs
- Racine mayor accused of attempted sex assault
- Israel envoy to travel to Egypt
- Tax problems derail fast US Snate OK for nominee
- Indie time: Sundance mixes stars, newcomers, fans
- Wednesday's International Football Results
- UN peacekeepers to replace EU force in Chad
- Israeli diplomat heads to US to talk Gaza truce
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1900GMT
- Economy starts `09 on weaker footing; outlook dim
- Group criticizes China's human rights record
- US diplomat rejects Chavez allegations of plot
- Run-DMC, Metallica lead list of 2009 Rock Hall
- Sri Lanka military seizes key northern peninsula
- Government makes decision on gray wolf protection
- Pleas but no progress in European gas crisis
- Kaka future in Milan's hands after Man City offer
- Va. company recalls peanut butter nationwide
- Outlines of Gaza truce emerge as fighting rages
- Iran leader urges Arabs to cut ties with Israel
- Report: Swayze says he's almost over pneumonia
- Doctors call for halt to Gaza assault
- Ill. gov. presides over Senate that will try him
- Obama: Nominee will be confirmed at US Treasury
- Ex-cop charged with murder in Calif. shooting
- Alaska to sue over beluga whale protection
- Impeached governor presides over Illinois Senate
- US politicians debate Obama in Africa
- Gun goes off in Utah restroom, shatters toilet
- Beasley plots Rangers exit after being sidelined
- US retail sales plummet 2.7 pct in December
- Ukraine welcomes EU call to sue gas companies
- Bush plans last trip to Camp David
- Ronaldo reminded of his Man United contract
- Mexican billionaire's name held for ransom on Web
- English rugby freezes salary cap to control costs
- Run-DMC, Metallica lead list of 2009 Rock Hall
- Spain: police have freed kidnapped Chinese teen
- Orioles welcome first Japanese player in Uehara
- Gannett imposes 1-week unpaid furlough as ads drop
- US: Madoff can't be trusted, needs to be jailed
- Ex-Oakland transit officer charged with murder
- Oil prices sink with US inventories bulging
- What's that smell? It's Brooklyn (the perfume)
- Wigan rejects Tottenham's bid for Wilson Palacios
- Changes to iTunes prices raise music labels' hopes
- Feyenoord fires coach Gertjan Verbeek
- Iran's president urges Arabs to stop Israel
- Calderon fires 2, won't resign
- Doctor accused in wife's death pleads not guilty
- Coleman proposes conducting Minn. trial in stages
- Seagate to cut 6 pct of global staff
- Latvia's president blasts politicians after riot
- Illinois gov. opens his Senate impeachment
- US second to Cuba in world baseball rankings
- Wis. mayor accused of attempted child sex assault
- Obama: Geithner situation an 'embarrassment'
- UN demands Eritrea pull troops from border
- Tiffany holiday season same-store sales decline
- Judge rules Madoff can remain free on bail
- UN demands Eritrea pull troops back from border
- Gold down
- Saudi Arabia calls for emergency Gulf meeting
- Man gets prison in frying pan attack on judge wife
- Brazil clubs don't need Viagra for action up high
- US judge: release young Guantanamo detainee
- Some blacks choose Obama inauguration over work
- USDA worker accused of running prostitution ring
- Polish-born ex-US ambassador to Poland dies
- Judge says moneyman Madoff can remain free on bail
- $75M bond for Ohio man accused of poisoning wife
- Random House Inc. confirms additional layoffs
- US lawmaker: Obama would spend to cut foreclosures
- Ricardo Montalban dies at 88
- Gold prices decline on dismal retail sales report
- Murder charges dropped in Idaho girl's snowy death
- Dakar Rally rolls into Argentina without racing
- Roma beats Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A
- Italian Soccer Summaries
- Spanish Football Results
- US judge: release young Guantanamo detainee
- French, British leaders meet for talks on Gaza
- France's Total gets access to US shale oil project
- Bush official urges China to lift nuclear secrecy
- Only top division clubs remain in Copa del Rey
- Swiss bank UBS says it is cooperating with probe
- PC shipments decline worldwide in 4Q
- Study: US electricity savings are possible
- Hoffenheim striker Ibisevic could be out
- Apple CEO Jobs takes medical leave
- Cheney: Obama should adopt Bush terrorism policies
- Ill. Senate begins proceedings in governor's trial
- Latin America stocks fall as US data deepens fears
- UN: Israeli shell hits UN car in Gaza City
- US Congress mulls voucher plan for gas guzzlers
- Pandit: Citi undergoing "long-term transformation"
- Siegel to run NASCAR diversity program
- Biden tells Obama Afghanistan war will get worse
- Judge OKs therapist for boy charged with murder
- US stocks tumble as worries grow about banks
- United moves into second with 1-0 win over Wigan
- 2 more deaths associated with salmonella outbreak
- Apple CEO Jobs takes medical leave
- Economy starts '09 on weaker footing; outlook dim
- `Idol' draws 30.1 million viewers for season debut
- Rockets from Lebanon fired at Israel
- Microsoft's shadow looms over Yahoo's new CEO
- Motorola to cut 4,000 more jobs in 2009
- Judge hits White House with preservation order
- For some, inauguration a time to reflect, not work
- US judge orders release of young Gitmo detainee
- Federer pushes for change to Open timing
- Mexico begins restoring damaged Olmec sculptures
- Swiss bank UBS says it is cooperating with probe
- No credible terror threats seen for Super Bowl
- United moves into second with 1-0 win over Wigan
- Johns Hopkins to manage Panamanian hospital
- Rooney out for three weeks with hamstring injury
- Ark. official: Kids in Alamo case are being hidden
- Top female golfer Lorena Ochoa is engaged
- Indiana money manager charged in Fla. plane crash
- Vatican secret confession tribunal opens up
- Ill. governor handed summons for impeachment trial
- Treasurys rise after poor retail sales
- NY Senate poll favors Cuomo, but gov doesn't care
- Study: Basic checklist cut surgical deaths in half
- BBC: Govt to approve 3rd runway for Heathrow
- Neb. couple gives up fight to keep adopted son
- Indiana money manager charged in Fla. plane crash
- Miss. casino, slot player argue over $1M jackpot
- Media: UK to approve 3rd runway for Heathrow
- Correction: Amazon pollution case
- Ogilvy confident of 2nd win in 2 weeks
- Ford, Fraser pair for film
- Scripps sets Friday deadline for bids for Rocky
- Chile: 2-3 pct growth, 3.1 pct inflation this year
- Bauxite firm in Jamaica to cut 250 jobs
- Media: Govt. to approve 3rd runway for Heathrow
- US police detail evidence against dead businessman
- Chavez seeks gold-mining venture with Russians
- Ind. money manager charged in ill-fated flight
- 10-day truce proposed in talks with Hamas, Israel
- Report: Bank of Amer could get more government aid
- Thursday, January 22
- French, German FMs call for cease-fire
- Muslim woman, rabbis to pray at inaugural service
- White House answers judge's finding of US torture
- Ex-investment officer claims NM wasted $90 million
- Castro's halt in essays raises health concerns
- Ex-investment officer claims state wasted $90M
- US money manager charged in ill-fated flight
- Obama's temporary home full of history, comforts
- Texas carries out nation's 1st execution of 2009
- Obama: Geithner `embarrassment' no bar for Cabinet
- Venezuela severs ties with Israel over Gaza
- Motorola to cut 4,000 more jobs in 2009
- Friday deadline set for bids on Denver newspaper
- New Ill. Senate take steps toward governor's trial
- Gitmo official: Sudanese prisoner arraigned
- Bush is grayer, but much the same guy
- France rebrands itself to keep No. 1 tourism spot
- Bermuda trying to keep leading offshore role
- Iceland still offers winter fun for tourists
- Sydney's best at bargain prices
- Big spring break group? Try renting a house!
- New Orleans kicks off Carnival with festivities
- UK foreign minister critiques US 'war on terror'
- Jobs' hiatus thrusts quiet exec into the spotlight
- New Thai PM vows reconciliation through justice
- Ricardo Montalban dies at 88
- Judge OKs therapist for boy charged with murder
- Obama pick faces questions over bombers' clemency
- Next first lady no 'plastic talking head'
- Biographical information on Michelle Obama
- UN group charts new course against Somalia piracy
- Police, missing Mo. woman's family hope for leads
- Atheists want God stricken from inaugural oath
- Obama: A political journey _ at warp speed
- NJ man posed as female veterinarian, police say
- TRD prez expects cutbacks to racing program in '09
- Venezuela term-limit vote gets final approval
- US man posed as female veterinarian, police say
- Reports: Nissan to post operating loss
- New Ill. Senate set for governor impeachment trial
- US lawmakers add health insurance for 4M more kids
- Canadian province to deal with Olympic village
- Hill says NKorea nuclear talks have made progress
- Jury sides with Burress on damage to borrowed car
- Obama's transition hits snags with Cabinet picks
- New Illinois Senate set for gov. impeachment trial
- Venezuela severs ties with Israel over Gaza
- Alaska plans to sue over beluga whale protection
- George Steel hired to lead New York City opera
- Mexico sees daily oil at 3 million barrels by 2015
- Novel that inspired `The Class' due out in English
- T&C premier testifies to $21M in loans at hearings
- Querrey reaches semis at Heineken Open
- US state to sue over beluga whale protection
- Taiwan shares open sharply lower
- Saint Joseph's beats St. Bonaventure 62-51
- Facebook images catch New Zealand burglar
- Venezuela lawmakers OK unlimited re-election bill
- Venezuela, Bolivia cut ties with Israel over Gaza
- Wednesday's Canadian Briefs
- Texas carries out nation's first execution of 2009
- Japan November machinery orders down 16.2 percent
- LAPD reveal 2nd murder case against Japanese man
- Police reveal 2nd murder case against Japanese man
- Ford, GM, Chrysler skipping Tokyo auto show
- Japan parties ready for annual conventions
- Bush to work from 8,000-square-foot Dallas office
- 'Most Wanted' Mo. woman gets 3 years for shooting
- Asian stocks plunge on US retail sales, bank fears
- Murder charges dropped in Idaho girl's snowy death
- Seedings announced: Nadal, Jankovic at No. 1
- Bush to work from Dallas office
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Ovechkin's 2 goals help Caps down Pens 6-3
- Mexico orders lower-impact lighting at pyramids
- Australian Open men's and women's seedings
- Constellation repays MidAmerican $1B plus interest
- Pierce leads Celtics past Nets
- Jackie Chan eyed for 'Karate Kid' remake
- Karaoke fire in South Korea kills 8, injures 1
- Khmer Rouge trial date to be set
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Oil falls to near $36 on weak US crude demand
- Death toll in Costa Rica quake rises to 23
- Kooyong Classic results
- Japan imperial poetry reading evokes nature themes
- Federer advances to Kooyong final
- Kidnapped Mexican slips teller note: 'Call police'
- Applications pour in for 'Best Job in the World'
- World Bank bars Philippine, China firms for graft
- Illinois senator has steep learning curve
- Spurs beat Lakers in Western finals rematch
- Hollywood on the Potomac: Where the stars will be
- Swift confirmation expected for Clinton
- US foreclosure filings up 81 percent in 2008
- Carter still active 30 years after Camp David
- Carter thoughts on Middle East
- AMERICAS NEWS AT 0500 GMT
- Asian stocks tumble on US retail sales, bank fears
- Obama's SEC choice being quizzed at critical time
- Plunging oil prices to offset Delta sales decline
- 3 aid workkers abducted in southern Philippines
- Holder facing Senate, admits past errors
- 4 Afghan immigrants die after detention breakout
- Geithner slowed, not stopped by tax problems
- Williams loses to Dementieva in Sydney semifinals
- Speech! Invite produces a few too many
- Australian unemployment rises to 2-year high
- Police: Dozen suspected militants held in Pakistan
- 3 aid workers abducted in southern Philippines
- Chinese baby slashed by angry family maid
- Looking back, looking forward: Bush says goodbye
- India to play 3 tests in NZ
- Obama allies to reveal $850 billion stimulus bill
- NZ economy faces year of stagnation, govt says
- China police detain 13 suspected child traffickers
- Mongolia asks China for $3 billion crisis loan
- Jailed Chinese activist said to be in poor health
- Hobart International results
- Australia's stock market slides 4.3 percent
- Williams loses to Dementieva in Sydney semifinals
- Presidential Office staffer held in alleged espionage case
- 3 aid workers abducted in southern Philippines
- Japan machinery orders post biggest-ever fall
- Singapore retail sales fall 5.2 pct in November
- Ex-cop charged with murder in US shooting
- Saudi Intel chief meets top Afghan officials
- AP IMPACT: Suicide spotlights troops' mental care
- Benesova reaches Hobart final
- Sydney International Tennis Results
- Sanyo lowers fiscal year forecasts as sales fall
- China gears up for New Year with travel warnings
- Reports: Nissan to post operating loss
- Israeli troops thrust deep into Gaza City
- Vietnam's top war hero takes anti-mining stance
- China's 2008 foreign investment up 23.6 percent
- Taiwan shares sink more than 4 percent
- EUROPE NEWS AT 0700GMT
- China names 7 new revolutionary martyrs
- Qatar renews call for emergency Gaza summit
- Australian Open chief defends schedule
- Israeli tanks shell Gaza City high-rises
- ECB seen delivering new rate cut
- Nissan cuts Japan production amid repors of loss
- Dutch ASML posts
- Dutch ASML posts
- Dutch ASML posts
- Dutch ASML posts
- Dutch ASML posts
- Dutch ASML posts euro88 million fourth quarter loss
- Nissan cuts Japan production amid reports of loss
- NZ police use Facebook images to solve burglary
- 'Slumdog' leads field for British Academy awards
- US credibility seen at risk over SKorea trade deal
- Sudan opposition leader detained
- 'Slumdog' leads field for British Academy awards
- Japan stocks tumble on fresh economic woes
- Chinese football getting even worse
- Activists Israeli warships block Gaza protest boat
- Buffaloes look to Hideo Nomo as pitching coach
- China shares mixed amid global sell-off
- Investor's troubles mount as federal charges filed
- PM: Ethiopia completes pull out from Mogadishu
- SKorea sends nuke envoy on rare trip to North
- Shares plunge on Taipei bourse
- Euro lower against dollar
- Malaysia's AirAsia seeks support for new airport
- New Thai PM no old fogy: loves rock music
- Large quake hits South Pacific off New Caledonia
- Pakistan: 124 arrested in post-Mumbai crackdown
- Sudan opposition leader detained
- Firefighters work to contain Australian wildfire
- Heineken Open results
- First Gaza damage estimate: $1.4 billion
- American, 2 Japanese share Crafoord Prize
- World stocks tumble on US retail sales, bank fears
- Zimbabwe main opposition leader to meet Mugabe
- Iraq Cabinet member escapes bomb in Baghdad
- Czech ex-President Havel still seriously ill
- PCB seeks legal advice before Asif probe
- COA puts forth special aid programs to help farmers, fishermen
- Frankfurt airport sees fewer passengers
- Del Potro, Querrey reach Auckland semis
- Asashoryu stays undefeated at New Year sumo
- Malaysian policeman accused of murder testifies
- Consumer council cautions against brewing tea for too long
- A bailout vote for a president-in-waiting
- Russian ruble dips to decade low
- Dutch ASML posts
- Dutch ASML posts
- Dutch ASML posts
- Dutch ASML posts
- Dutch ASML posts
- Dutch ASML posts
- Dutch ASML posts euro88 million 4th-quarter loss
- Taiwan to propose escort for its ships in Gulf of Aden
- Qatar renews call for emergency Gaza summit
- Pakistan: 124 militants linked to Mumbai arrested
- European Central Bank poised to cut rates again
- Zimbabwe main opposition leader to meet Mugabe
- Former foreign minister expresses regret over impeachment
- Airbus sees 2009 orders dipping below deliveries
- UN headquarters in Gaza struck by Israeli shells
- Sri Lanka says it captures rebel runway
- Man City assistant manager still hopeful over Kaka
- Israel pointman on Gaza in Egypt for truce talks
- Senate panel considers Obama pick to run Interior
- Poll: Israelis strongly support Gaza operation
- Kazakh lawmakers approve election law change
- Miliband condemns war on terror as 'mistaken'
- European car sales hit 15-year low
- More than 600 elephants found in Malaysian park
- Botswana journalists complain about new media law
- Man City assistant manager still hopeful over Kaka
- Hundreds injured in Serbia after falling on ice
- Bolton ends interest in signing Denilson
- Philippine student to attend Obama's inauguration
- US authorities: Man sought in 5 killings arrested
- Home Retail Group reports falling sales
- UN chief condemns Israeli shelling of UN compound
- Circle Oil strikes oil in Egypt concession
- Man City manager still hopeful of signing Kaka
- Israel pointman on Gaza in Egypt for truce talks
- DVD teach autistic kids what a smile means
- Murder rate rises in Japan but total crimes fall
- Last Ethiopian troops leave Somali capital
- Airbus sees 2009 orders dipping below deliveries
- HK index falls 3.4 pct as HSBC plumbs decade low
- US Homeland Security pick to face questioning
- Report: NKorea's Kim taps 3rd son as successor
- Reports: Russian oligarch seeks British newspaper
- Prices drop on Taipei futures market
- World stocks drop amid mounting economic gloom
- British government approves new Heathrow runway
- Top Afghan army general killed in chopper crash
- Cartoonist chronicles military's Iraq odyssey
- Sanyo cuts 1,200 jobs, lowers annual forecast
- Pakistan detains dozens allegedly linked to Mumbai
- Passions heating up over New Jersey river dolphins
- Ex-FBI agent faces prison if conviction stands
- Russian ruble dips to decade low
- Top Afghan army general killed in chopper crash
- Impeached Ill. gov. gets cold reception in Senate
- Woman to be fined for inflight smoking
- Artist creates sensation by mocking EU nations
- UNICEF: Teen pregnancies put moms' health at risk
- Trial to open Friday for US suspect in Italy
- Woo shows mastery of epic genre in 'Red Cliff II'
- Nominations for British Academy awards
- Taiwan helps Panama procure helicopter
- Panel: Police restrained in handling RNC protests
- EU ready to join Russia Ukraine gas dispute summit
- Moody's may downgrade ratings of top SKorean banks
- SABMiller beer volumes fall in 3Q
- Sharon Osbourne wins libel damages from UK tabloid
- Ahmadinejad urges Saudi king to speak up on Gaza
- Sri Lanka says it captures rebel runway
- Oil up after falling to near $36 on weak US demand
- Qatar liquid gas plant shut down; probe under way
- UK electronics retailer DSG reports fall in sales
- Travelers warned not to bring meat-based products into UK
- Germany, Britain call for Gaza cease-fire
- India's Sri Lanka tour dates released
- English Football Fixtures
- Impeached governor gets cold reception in Senate
- Israeli troops thrust deep into Gaza City
- Report: NKorea's Kim taps 3rd son as successor
- Man United aiming for top spot without Rooney
- Marseille gets Sylvain Wiltord on loan from Rennes
- Hara disappointed by Saito WBC withdrawal
- Dollar mixed, gold down in morning trading
- NATO: 2 troops killed in southern Afghanistan
- West Brom signs French Guyana's Fortune on loan
- British government to approve new Heathrow runway
- EU calls for talks on helping carmakers
- Ukraine rejects Russia's latest gas request
- French president reshuffles Cabinet ministers
- Stock futures point to mixed open
- Rift apparent in Hamas as fighting intensifies
- Iran interested in Boeing jets
- Claim: crashed Russian copter hunted rare sheep
- Defender Gael Givet joins Blackburn on loan
- Wax Obama unveiled at Berlin's Madame Tussauds
- Master Hsing Yun offers to help families of deceased monks
- Police stage rally after riots, terror attacks
- Iran interested in Boeing jets
- Senate panel to vote on Clinton for Cabinet post
- JPMorgan posts profit, but 'disappointing' one
- Russian convicted of mudering Chechen released
- Turkey detains fugitive former brigadier general
- Hull signs Ireland winger Kevin Kilbane from Wigan
- Dutch government okays new offshore wind turbines
- Eurotunnel sales, traffic drop on impact from fire
- Olsen to fill in as Norway's football coach
- Women's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- European Central Bank cuts rates to 2 percent
- Taiwan to keep up China talks despite spy case
- Israeli arrested for ties to Iranian agents
- Toyota goes virtual to show 2009 F1 car
- Obama awaits Senate vote on $350B bailout
- Lithuanian firm hires witch to hunt debt dodgers
- Arrest over sumo champion Asashoryu death threats
- Vanderbeek fastest in downhill training
- London-based Czech architect Jan Kaplicky dies
- Naomi Campbell settles US lawsuit filed by ex-maid
- Del Piero and Juventus putting pressure on Inter
- Google to cut 100 jobs, close engineering offices
- European Central Bank cuts rates to 2 percent
- Stock futures point lower after JPMorgan report
- Lilly settles Zyprexa suit for $1.42 billion
- Premier vows to maintain stable produce prices ahead of festival
- Inspired by late son, professor devotes himself to philanthropy
- Raikkonen wants to finish F1 career with Ferrari
- Airbus retains title as world's largest planemaker
- Czech envoy sensitive to China's Dalai Lama stance
- British govt OKs 3rd runway for Heathrow
- Cyprus FA chief urges Turkish Cypriots to ink deal
- New US jobless claims increase more than expected
- Hoffenheim looking for replacement striker
- Brazil stocks rise after 4 days of losses
- December US wholesale prices fall 1.9 percent
- Fewer tourists visit Britain
- Carphone Warehouse reports 13 pct rise in revenue
- New US jobless claims increase more than expected
- US lobby foresees downturn ending later in year
- Yemen: fisherman killed during pirate chase
- BVI police: 4 bodies found washed up on shore
- At protest, Greek police seek friendlier image
- 945 LA cases under review due to fingerprint exams
- U.K. to compete for iTaiwan projects: British Trade Minister
- TNK-BP appoints former German Chancellor to board
- IOC inspects Winter Youth Games venues
- BTCO in Taipei to receive new director
- Israel envoy in Egypt for Gaza truce talks
- Man waiting for tools gets brick of marijuana
- First all-Mexican coaching matchup in Spain
- Makukula declines loan move to West Brom
- Associated British Foods reports revenue rise
- Stock futures point lower after economic reports
- US 3-month interbank rates up amid bank concerns
- Iran president: "not feasible" for Israel to live
- UN: Bangladesh launches new children's vaccine
- Leader Carlos Sainz abandons Dakar Rally
- India names 3 more to board of Satyam after fraud
- Barrera to fight Amir Khan on March 14
- Sarkozy asks French banks to suspend bonuses
- Breakdown of missing pilot's financial problems
- Former FBI official to fight gangs in St Kitts
- Australians imprisoned for illegal Papua flight
- Democrats unveil $825 billion US stimulus measure
- Israel says militants opened fire from UN compound
- US mulls fresh aid package for Bank of America
- FTSE 100 down 12.74 at 4,167.90
- Wax Obama unveiled at Europe's Madame Tussauds
- Autodesk to cut 750 jobs, sees 4Q loss
- Wenger still hoping to sign Arshavin this month
- Kinmen, Xiamen to stage Chinese New Year fireworks displays
- European markets steady after ECB rate cut
- Kazakh uranium output fails to meet target
- Obama allies reveal $825 billion US stimulus bill
- US Africom begins 1st peacekeeper supply operation
- Oil volatile around $37 a barrel on weak US demand
- US stocks open little changed after sell-off
- Pompey's James expects heated atmosphere at Spurs
- Police: Ohio man ran hooker-review Web site
- Saudi man beheaded for killing compatriot
- Ex-FBI agent sentenced to 40 years in 1982 killing
- Suspected shooter of 8 on LA street to stand trial
- Quarantine station inaugurated at Taipei Songshan airport
- Asif's detention to be probed by PCB committee
- Anheuser-Busch InBev to open New York office
- Oddo wins case against UBS in Madoff fund dispute
- House Democrats seek $825 billion US stimulus bill
- Greece to work to save OSCE Georgia mission
- Pakistan detains 71 allegedly linked to Mumbai
- Rio Tinto's 4th-qtr iron ore production tumbles
- Nominee facing US Senate, admits past errors
- Striptease at Spanish jail angers guards
- 3 Red Cross workers abducted in south Philippines
- Olmert: Militants fired from UN compound
- Senate panel: Clinton to be secretary of state
- Lyon in trouble as French lead evaporates
- Novartis to build $486M plant in North Carolina
- Edfors, Lundberg lead in Abu Dhabi
- US stocks extend declines as bank worries persist
- US Senate hearing for Holder likely to be thorny
- Newly discovered asteroid named after Taiwan's Tsou tribe
- Dutch courts to try pirates now held in Denmark
- Jerman holds good form to be fastest
- Senate panel backs Clinton as secretary of state
- Small earthquake shakes Northern California
- Apple shares down after Jobs' reversal on health
- US seeks Turkmen help to stabilize region
- European envoys to meet in Paris amid Gaza crisis
- US House Democrats seek $825 billion stimulus bill
- HMV enters live music market as CD sales stall
- Israeli forces shell UN headquarters in Gaza
- Interior pick vows to wean US off foreign oil
- US lawmakers consider Obama choice for UN envoy
- Danish central bank cuts interest rate to 3 pct
- Russian convicted of murdering Chechen released
- US Homeland Security nominee pledges improvements
- Gazprom sways as Russia plays hardball
- US nominee: Waterboarding is torture
- Leader Carlos Sainz abandons Dakar Rally
- Second victim of helicopter crash at A&M dies
- US coalition calls for action on climate
- Anti-government protest held in Bulgaria
- Crude prices tumble close to $35
- Police arrest sixth person on Olympic ticket fraud
- Naomi Campbell settles lawsuit filed by ex-maid
- Activists: Israeli navy blocks Gaza protest boat
- Thai man arrested for Internet comments on king
- Woman dies after freight train crashes into SUV
- US nominee: Waterboarding is torture
- Artist creates sensation by mocking EU nations
- Newly elected Bangladeshi lawmakers sworn in
- UN predicts zero world growth in 2009
- Maradona impressed by Di Maria
- Man dies in Belgrade after falling on ice
- Legislature passes 2009 budget bill
- Taiwan needs no trials by skit
- Shells smash into U.N. relief headquarters in Gaza
- Ma's aide arrested on suspicion of spying for China
- Apple chief Jobs takes sick leave till end-June
- Legislative Yuan starts special session, PTS budget remains frozen
- Chinese airline company to recruit Taiwanese pilots
- Advanced ideas become DPP's priority: Tsai
- Master Hsing offers to help families of deceased monks
- Over-brewing tea may harm health: report
- Tainan's Confucius Temple trees get funding
- Government to kick off vouchers distribution
- Taiwan ex-leader's adviser cleared of graft charges
- Empty seats show glitches in China-Taiwan flights
- Taiwan to propose escort for its ships
- Inflight smoking
- Judge rules Madoff to remain free on bail
- Obama aides offer more assurances on bailout money
- China issues stimulus package for auto sector: state media
- Ex-KGB spy pursues bid to take control of UK's Evening Standard
- Taipei shares close down 4.44 percent
- Wall Street slides on heightened economic fears
- Asian stocks fall to 5-week low
- Euro falls in Asia ahead of expected rate cut
- Oil prices fall in Asian trade
- Sound economies thrive under Islamic law
- North Korea's Kim nominates third son as successor: report
- Zimbabwe opposition leader demands activists' release
- U.S. releases Guantanamo prisoner
- Red Cross personnel kidnapped in Philippines
- South Korea nuclear envoys visit North
- U.S. executes first convict of 2009
- Gas row talks
- Invade, shoot and stay is Rio's new order of the day
- As Spain reexamines war scars, current issues surface
- Blues overcome a slow start to thrash Shrimpers
- Federer clambers into Kooyong win
- Flacco takes low-key route to making NFL history
- End-game cliffhanger
- A night with Smokey Joe
- What's on 2009 1. 16~ 2009 1. 23
- HOT SPOTS
- National Palace Museum 國立故宮博物院
- National Science and Technology Museum 國立科學工藝博物館
- Metaphysical Art Gallery 形而上畫廊
- Taipei Fine Arts Museum 台北市立美術館
- It's all in the skillet
- Subject of music biopic 'Notorious' was B.I.G.-ger than life
- If Larry Flynt gets a bailout, I want one, too
- Ron Asheton: The godfather of punk guitar
- For the Record
- Lively historic epic glamorized by stars, style
- Urban Nomad 2009 calls for films
- Now Showing
- US Airways plane goes down in Hudson River
- US Airways plane goes down in Hudson River
- US Airways plane crashes into Hudson River
- US Airways plane to NC crashes into Hudson River
- Bush: Obama's inauguration a moment of hope
- US Airways plane crashes into Hudson River
- Screening on civil servants' China visits to be tightened: Taiwan MAC
- Taiwan CPC acquires rights to search for oil, gas in waters off Belize
- Taiwan legislature approves NT$134 billion budget deficit for 2009
- Plane crashed in NY's Hudson river, all rescued
- Bush defends his record for farewell address
- Israel airstrike kills senior Hamas minister
- Review: Puzzle games thrive on Nintendo's WiiWare
- Ditched jetliner: A boom, and then a jolt
- Heineken Open results
- Legislative Yuan cancels personal vehicle supply of Control Yuan members
- Three executives of Taiwan electronic company found guilty in US for price manipulation
- Taiwan ex-Interior chief admits leaking judge list in Exhibition Hall case
- Kinmen residents to receive liquor vouchers worth NT$18,000
- Pingsi Int'l Lantern Festival to kick off
- Sony Ericsson swings to 4Q loss
- Yulon Nissan makes donation to animal conservation programs
- Bush highlights foreign policy record
- New America's Cup boat class coming
- US Senate panel sees Clinton as secretary of state
- Austria: No proof hit man killed Chechen
- Crude prices tumble below $35
- CAS upholds 2-year doping ban for Pous Tio
- US nominee tells senators waterboarding is torture
- AP Sportlight
- UK aims to ease court trauma for rape victims
- Okla. surgeon halts practice while probe under way
- World markets slide amid renewed US banking fears
- Spokesman: Russian oligarch seeks UK newspaper
- NYC sculptor creates HOPE artwork
- Carrefour reports slowing 4th quarter sales growth
- Man accused in TV anchor's death pleads not guilty
- Dollar holds gains as ECB cuts rates, stocks dive
- Pentagon readies 16-month Iraq withdrawal plan
- Scottish and Southern Energy gets OK for wind farm
- Iraq Cabinet member escapes bomb in Baghdad
- Coup leader in Guinea appoints new government
- Counseling ordered for man who hit ex-PR governor
- About 2,000 Delta employees to take severance
- US nominee declares waterboarding to be torture
- Hamas confirms death of interior minister
- Rio Tinto's 4Q iron ore production tumbles
- Bulgaria asks neighbors for help in gas shortage
- Senate panel sees Clinton as US secretary of state
- US, EU escalate dispute over ban on hormone beef
- 20th anniversary year of Berlin Wall's fall begins
- London 2012 secures BCG as Olympic sponsor
- Opposition: Somalia doesn't need more peacekeepers
- Blackburn signs Marseille defender Givet on loan
- Latin American stocks fall as slowdown deepens
- Dakar Rally leader Sainz out after accident
- Hamas leader says group sticks to truce conditions
- Analysis: Obama manages bump over Treasury choice
- US mulls fresh aid package for Bank of America
- Citigroup stock plunges near 16-year lows
- Churchill Downs hires Englishman to call races
- Red Cross condemns shelling of Gaza hospital
- Greece works to save OSCE Georgia mission
- Hamas confirms death of interior minister
- Historic NYC diner will get hauled to Alabama
- Bolton signs French defender Puygrenier on loan
- Nortel says Olympic sponsorship unchanged
- Historic NYC diner moving to Alabama
- British MP: Israel exploits guilt over Holocaust
- Filipino troops hunt for abducted ICRC workers
- DomRep nautical club demolished, violations cited
- Mich. couple now face murder charges in fire death
- European envoys meet in Paris amid Gaza crisis
- Carrefour reports slowing 4th quarter sales growth
- US races to negotiate truce in Gaza confrontation
- Irish ex-president Robinson to head jurists' body
- Putin proposes that Europe pays to pump gas west
- Guyana seeks new management for sugar industry
- Schwarzenegger: Deficit is 'rock upon our chest'
- Iran president: 'Not feasible' for Israel to live
- Italy irked that Brazil frees fugitive
- UN food warehouse set ablaze by Israeli shells
- 7 states sue over Bush rule on health workers
- Pentagon: US withdrawal has 16-month time frame
- Holder defends Clinton's pardons for FALN members
- LA sued over provisions for disabled in disasters
- Ex-Blago chief of staff may cooperate with feds
- Racine, Wis., mayor charged with child-sex crimes
- Norway wins biathlon World Cup relay
- Sleepwalker who froze to death had Ambien bottle
- Crude prices tumble below $34
- Inauguration security to be highest ever
- US bank stocks plunge on fresh insolvency fears
- Dutch courts to try pirates now held in Denmark
- Baltimore mayor may count on sympathetic jurors
- Courts await money manager's release from hospital
- World beer sales falling with economy
- One year on, Hudec returns at Wengen crash scene
- UK prosecutor: Facebook suspect said he'd kill
- Martian methane belch: From rocks or microbes?
- Hedge fund operator tied to Madoff probed
- EPA finds unacceptable level of toxins Northwest
- Pakistan extends crackdown on Mumbai suspects
- House Democrats propose $825 billion stimulus bill
- Deputy in Florida's Caylee Anthony case reassigned
- Vatican: Gay `behavior' in seminaries declines
- Putin suggests Europe pays to pump needed gas west
- Last Ethiopian troops leave Somalia's capital
- Burris sworn in as US senator
- FIFA kicks off bidding for 2018, 2022 World Cups
- 7.3 quake strikes near disputed Kuril Islands
- Obama's nominee breaks from Bush on torture
- Chinese FM: Beijing will not abandon Africa
- EU not asked yet to take Guantanamo prisoners
- ACLU challenges secrecy of US whistleblower law
- US hopes for renewed dialogue with Venezuela
- Hiker found dead after avalanche in western Canada
- Burris sworn in as Obama successor
- Obama helps Stephanopoulos to first ratings win
- Jack Johnson, Sheryl Crow headline inaugural balls
- Baltimore city official pleads in gift card case
- EU not asked yet to take Guantanamo prisoners
- Spokesman says Kaka will hear City proposal
- Kaka's spokesman: player will hear City proposal
- Senator to push energy issues as US Interior chief
- Martina makes case to win back Olympic 200 place
- US stocks regain ground as hopes grow for bailout
- U.S. to ink nuclear pact deal with Gulf ally
- Ovechkin beats Malkin again in Capitals win
- US court ruling endorses Bush surveillance policy
- Howie Mandel back at work, says his health is fine
- DA: Suspect in deadly Calif. arson set 46 fires
- GM cuts US industry sales forecast to 10.5 million
- New Carter book less likely to rankle
- Advocacy group sues Coca-Cola over VitaminWater
- Peru economy grows 5.1 percent in November
- Israeli forces shell UN headquarters in Gaza
- Syangogue door set afire, Muslim imam threatened
- Bear market intensifies for crude; prices tumble
- Obama's pick breaks from Bush on torture
- Sudanese opposition leader detained
- Italy irked that Brazil frees fugitive
- US Immigration officials end detention contract
- Holder: We were at war years before we knew it
- Activists vow to try again after Gaza boat blocked
- Canadian gets life without parole for NY slaying
- Man City get go ahead to talk to AC Milan's Kaka
- US pledges openness on gene-altered products
- Obama helps Stephanopoulos to first viewership win
- Treasurys mixed as stocks try for a recovery
- Slain Hamas security chief widely feared
- Seles heads 2009 class for Tennis Hall of Fame
- House Democrats seek to overturn Bush species rule
- Ireland's gov't to nationalize Anglo-Irish
- Piven: Nothing fishy about his mercury poisoning
- Baltimore city official pleads in gift card case
- Obama's pick charts new counterterrorism course
- Athletic beats Osasuna in Copa del Rey
- Gunman robs Memphis college students, no injuries
- Plane collision in Russia kills 4
- Exonerated Texas men drop suits, hope for new law
- US court ruling endorses Bush surveillance policy
- Ireland's gov't to nationalize Anglo-Irish
- US hopes for renewed dialogue with Venezuela
- Wis. mayor charged with plotting tryst with child
- Pentagon: Iraq withdrawal has 16-month time frame
- Grand jury indicts man in slaying of Ohio mom
- Rapping to the beat of Obama victory in Caribbean
- NASA to fly Global Hawk robot plane for science
- Vijay Singh has knee surgery, out for 3 weeks
- Tires fail on plane landing in Albany, no injuries
- IRL sets preseason test dates
- Dollar falls as ECB cuts rates,
- Grand jury indicts man in slaying of Ohio mom
- Intel 4Q profit plunges 90 pct, meets forecasts
- Kaufman ready to take Biden's Senate seat
- Obama's pick breaks from Bush on torture
- UN assembly holds 'emergency' session on Gaza
- Israeli foreign minister to Washington on truce
- House Democrats move to overturn Bush species rule
- John 'Junior' Gotti is denied bail in NY court
- Saks eliminates 1,100 jobs, cuts other costs
- Judge: No order Obama not to use 'God' in oath
- Banks, investment firms borrow less from Fed
- Gov, Cuomo cite privilege to duck Senate scrutiny
- New jobless claims rise, economy keeps shrinking
- Economic crisis pressures Russia's ruling tandem
- US races to secure Gaza truce
- Congress tackles measures to boost economy
- David Ortiz hopes to play soon with Dominican team
- Moored boat sinks from Alaska rig; 14 evacuated
- US Senate okays release of unspent bailout funds
- Plane crashes in NYC river after birds cut engines
- NASA to fly unmanned drone for science research
- Titans assistant Schwartz to coach Lions
- Congress clears way for second half of bailout
- 7 US states sue over Bush rule on health workers
- Report: Madrid president Calderon to quit
- Mexico police accused of spray-painting teens
- Cousins plead guilty in Ohio in terror case
- Intel 4Q profit plunges 90 pct, meets forecasts
- US hits Myanmar with additional sanctions
- Pilot reported double bird strike after takeoff
- US and South Korea agree on military payments
- Genentech 4Q profit rises, but just short of views
- Plane crashes in river after birds cut engines
- Hayden: al-Qaida boxed in, Iran near nuke decision
- Rising dollar sends gold prices lower
- New York City Opera to pare season in 2009-10
- Disabled jet ditches into NYC river; all rescued
- Former transit cop pleads not guilty to murder
- Uruguay pols no 'fans' of minister's Facebook pic
- Immigration officials end RI detention contract
- Stocks regain ground as hopes grow for bailout
- Sequels to iconic CEOs rarely as good as original
- Stiles, ex-publisher of Men's Fitness, dead at 54
- Knoxville detained for inert grenade at airport
- Bush tells Americans he acted in nation's interest
- Venezuela seeks investments from Big Oil
- Franken wants simple format for Senate challenge
- SEC seeks papers in alleged NM investment scheme
- Names in the Game
- Groups sue over EPA change in farm emissions rule
- Latin American stocks gain on bailout hopes
- Disabled jet ditches into river; all rescued
- Friday, January 23
- NYC lawyer accused of $380M scam argues for bail
- Chicago-area men plead guilty in US terror case
- World markets mixed after late Wall Street rally
- Suspects in Calif. lesbian rape plead not guilty
- Israeli official back to Cairo for truce talks
- Apple's disclosures about Jobs might draw lawsuits
- Q&A: Raphael Saadiq finally happy in spotlight
- Serena, Venus could meet in semis
- Some days you get the birds; some days they win
- John 'Junior' Gotti is denied bail in NY court
- Gitmo detainee lawyers raise torture allegations
- CIA director says harsh interrogations worked
- AGR signs Colombian driver for Indy Lights
- Ex-con murder suspect appears in Okla. court
- European envoys fear aid pinch after Gaza crisis
- Screenwriter floors it with 'Gran Torino'
- Gold Reserve wants compensation for Venezuela mine
- Nadal, Murray in same half at Open
- Unknown Woolard hits jackpot with 'Notorious'
- Pilot ditches plane into frigid river; 155 survive
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- US Judge lets Obama include `God' in oath
- Ogilvy keeps up the pace on another island
- 'Soul of Shaolin' mixes sentiment and strength
- Aussie actor hit it off with Swayze on `The Beast'
- Brett Dennen _ giving hope to music fans with CD
- Ill. gov, flying on state dime, met with donors
- Gates Foundation hires co-discoverer of Ebola
- Innovations could spur video game evolution in '09
- Off the plank! Pirates would walk into court
- Sequels, prequels, remakes lead 2009 pack
- Treasury and Bank of American near bailout deal
- Cousins plead guilty in plot to kill US soldiers
- UN envoy reports progress in Congo-rebel dialogue
- Peru eyes financing, but Fed credit 'unlikely'
- Emma Roberts is poised to move beyond tweens
- Dakar Rally leader Sainz out; De Villiers leads
- Indian Wells tennis tourney now BNP Paribas Open
- Battery charges dropped against N. Idaho girl
- James Callahan executed in Ala. for rape, murder
- Disabled jet ditches into NY river; all rescued
- No suspension for Smith in feud with Cuban
- Review: Freeze before seeing `Paul Blart'
- Review: `Defiance' a muted telling of great story
- Centro completes debt refinancing deal
- Federer to Murray: You want it, you earn it
- Prosecutors: US atty should stay on Ill. gov case
- Sundance premieres find buyers as festival opens
- Evocative and real, 'Notorious' is a B.I.G. winner
- A capsule look at top men in the Australian Open
- Mexico tries to keep drug money from campaigns
- Caribbean news briefs
- Real estate pioneer Trammell Crow dies at 94
- Study: NYPD stopped more than 500,000 last year
- A capsule look at top women in the Australian Open
- US signs nuclear cooperation deal with Gulf ally
- Immigrants rescued from smugglers in US
- Judge allows access in Los Angeles gate squabble
- Video game sales top $21 billion in 2008
- Review: `Hotel for Dogs' is a little ruff
- That Was the Week That Was
- Senate approves wilderness expansion in 9 states
- Ex-WSU provost makes $245K teaching part-time
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 18-24
- Prosecutors: US atty should stay on gov case
- Wrap-up of entertainment quotes from the AP
- The top ten music in the United States
- Pilot ditches plane into frigid river; 155 survive
- A glance at Philippine kidnappings
- Campbell makes his flight, misses the tournament
- NBC announces `30 Rock,' `The Office' renewals
- La. man indicted on charge he threatened Bush
- Cuban dissident jailed in 2003 crackdown freed
- All-Williams semi possible at Australian Open
- Obama scores congressional victory on bailout
- Toyota further cuts production in North America
- Israeli forces shell UN office in Gaza
- St. Lucia thanks Winehouse for publicity's impact
- Israel controls access, message in Gaza assault
- James Callahan executed in US for rape, murder
- VP-elect's son back from Iraq to see inauguration
- Not guilty pleas for suspects in lesbian rape
- MLB not optimistic players will appear in Olympics
- US judge refuses to stop changes in work visas
- Inauguration anticipation spices the US capital
- SoCal authorities arrest tax assessor in drug raid
- Querrey into Auckland final
- Bank troubles raise fears of growing bailout
- Bathroom Break: Will inauguration have enough?
- China's earthquake-hit area sees 9 percent growth
- 2 Mexican police assigned to Interpol charged
- Vt. police: Poodle left inside vehicle for 19 days
- Lowe finalizes $60 million, 4-yr deal with Braves
- Dodgers release Andruw Jones
- Moored boat sinks from Alaska rig; 14 evacuated
- AP source: Red Sox, Youkilis agree to 4-year deal
- EPA finds toxins throughout Columbia Basin
- Spielberg forced to dip into bank account
- Police: Poodle left inside vehicle for 19 days
- Bush says he acted in nation's best interest
- Steelers-Ravens, Cardinals-Eagles in NFL playoffs
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Springer leads Iona past Niagara 71-65
- Wisconsin governor to discuss Chicago Olympic bid
- Ohio lawyer gets 4 years for stealing from clients
- Wawrinka beats Gonzalez, Federer next up
- Report: NKorea's Kim taps 3rd son as successor
- Text of Bush's farewell address Thursday
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Minneapolis' Star Tribune files Chapter 11
- Afghan veteran wins Australia's top valor medal
- 2 actors inducted into Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame
- Bush's last speech puts his record in best light
- $50 million promised to soften border fence impact
- Sri Lanka wins toss against Bangladesh
- Querrey, Del Potro in Auckland final
- Foreign exchange rates
- 4 kids badly burned by sulfuric acid in Texas
- Report: China's wild camels increasing
- Obama moves into at Blair House
- 200 drug tests at Tour Down Under
- Conviction nixed in deadly botched Ga. drug raid
- Kooyong Classic results
- Rival studios reach deal on 'Watchmen' release
- Minneapolis' Star Tribune goes bankrupt
- Barry Bonds seeks to bar much evidence against him
- Australian Open draw
- Mexican city reviews conservative obscenity law
- Taiwan flat-panel display makers seek China orders
- Afghan veteran wins Australia's top valor medal
- North Texas routs Denver 69-62
- Candiens win at home again, down Predators
- Conviction nixed in deadly botched US drug raid
- Oil languishes near $35 on weak US economy
- Disease fears sparked in Fiji as rain storms ease
- Pakistan says militants killed in Swat valley
- Sydney International Tennis Results
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Court upholds arrest of SKorean blogger
- Rival studios reach deal on 'Watchmen' release
- Asian stock markets gain but caution remains
- Filipino troops hunt for abducted ICRC workers
- O'Brien: 'Tonight' will have late-night edge
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Birds, an aviation hazard, hit 1 in 10,000 flights
- 7 Malaysia policemen face rare charge of abuse
- Slain Hamas security chief was widely feared
- Israeli diplomats to US, Egypt for truce talks
- O'Brien, Fallon see late-night challenges ahead
- Intel sees more hard times in 2009
- Samsung reorganizes key businesses to fight slump
- Maruyama takes the lead at the Sony Open
- 2 Thai footballers awarded Vietnam citizenship
- Trial opens Friday for US suspect in Italy
- Singapore Dec non-oil exports plunge 21 percent
- Nalbandian into Sydney semis
- Treasury and Bank of America reach bailout deal
- Ex-astronaut Cernan to donate papers to university
- Gebrselassie wins Dubai Marathon; Sertsu women's
- No year-end bonus for 48% of office workers: survey
- China to celebrate day Tibet feudal rule ended
- Digital music revenues slowing
- Obama's AG pick on track for confirmation
- In farewell speech, Bush says he kept nation safe
- China rural-urban income gap up as economy slows
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka scoreboard
- Obama hitting the road to sell his economic plan
- NHL Capsules
- US: Helicopter downed in Afghanistan
- Where do the homeless go during inaugural?
- Bangladesh all out for 152 against Sri Lanka
- Taiwan, London to exchange listings of exchange-traded funds
- Turkmen leader fires top officials
- Asian stocks gain as US bails out Bank of America
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1900GMT
- President to donate year-end bonus to charity
- EUROPE NEWS AT 0700GMT
- Nalbandian into final; Djokovic out
- Zhang Yimou to direct Chinese anniversary parade
- Would-be Olympics protester sentenced to prison
- Nuggets down Suns in overtime
- Honda cuts Japan production by 56,000 vehicles
- Bomb explodes in Spain's Basque region, none hurt
- Retailer Ahold reports 13 percent rise in 4Q sales
- Japan stocks up on Wall Street rise, dollar gains
- Next Det mayor faces crisis, public trust issues
- List of candidates in Detroit mayoral primary
- Australian vet of Afghan war wins top valor medal
- US lobby favors balanced currency, not weak dollar
- Honda reducing Japan jobs as it trims production
- Israeli official in Cairo for Gaza talks
- Trial opens for US suspect in Italy slaying
- Ship hijackings hit unprecedented high in 2008
- Anglo Irish shares halted before nationalization
- Anglo Irish Bank shares suspended
- Bird flu virus found in chickens in Nepal
- Swift response, heroics in NY river landing rescue
- Energy Agency sees oil demand sliding for 2nd year
- Sony Ericsson swings to 4Q loss
- Owner: Pirates free Danish ship held for 2 months
- Asashoryu sets pace at New Year sumo
- Dubai Marathon results
- 70 dead cats found in bags outside San Antonio
- China: Melamine victim's parents receive $29,000
- Passengers in NY plane ordeal marvel they're alive
- Euro up on dollar to $1.3212
- UN to Obama: Don't change Afghan strategy
- China's income gap widens as economy slows
- Fitch: Chinese banks facing risks from bad loans
- Seoul court refuses to release blogger on bail
- Investigation begins in plane's NYC splash landing
- Morocco shutting embassy in Venezuela in dispute
- WTO to start 1st China-requested probe of US trade
- UBS sells parts of commodities unit to Barclays
- Mitsubishi UFJ stock losses trigger profit worries
- EdF to buy stake in leading Swiss energy firm
- Trial opens for US suspect in Italy slaying
- Prices higher on Taipei bourse
- Putin to visit Germany
- Hobart International results
- Russia hopes US will not seek NATO expansion
- Turkey: some 700 Kurdish rebels killed in 2008
- Honda reducing Japan jobs as it trims production
- Nissan shifts best-seller production to cut costs
- Kvitova wins Hobart International
- After Fiji floods, thousands at risk of disease
- Ukraine and EU leaders seek to end gas cutoff
- World stocks gain as US bails out Bank of America
- 70 dead cats found in bags in US
- Owner: Pirates free Danish ship held for 2 months
- Man United striker Manucho to join Hull on loan
- HK stocks inch higher as HSBC drags on market
- Annual street bazaar opens in Taipei city
- Egypt official: Signs 'encouraging' for cease-fire
- Official: Vietnam to release jailed reporter early
- Prices higher on Taipei futures market
- Madrid president Calderon under fire over scandal
- Turkish PM: Israel should be barred from UN
- Planes are designed to survive water landings
- SKorean convicted of marital rape in landmark case
- Former Culture Club frontman to be sentenced
- China shares rebound on industrial stimulus hope
- MOFA admits negligence in calendar error
- Thursday's Sports In Brief
- Sri Lanka: Thousands of civilians flee rebel area
- Treasury, Bank of America reach bailout deal
- All 10 crew rescue from sinking freighter
- Dementieva wins Sydney title; Djokovic out
- Djokovic misses upgrade after semifinal loss
- Thailand plans to waive visa fees for tourists
- Lara Croft owner receives takeover approach
- Poll finds broad support for Obama
- Gordon Brown hails London Olympic project
- Anglo Irish nationalized; EU investigates move
- EU trade deficit swells in November
- Iranian president joins Gaza emergency summit
- Energy Agency sees oil demand sliding for 2nd year
- Legislative speaker to take part in U.S. presidential inauguration
- Kenya appeals for $400M in urgent food aid
- World stocks rally after Bank of America bailout
- Citi posts loss, splits up the company
- Charity Tzu Chi sets up aid network for Lunar New Year holiday
- Triple Olympic medalist Bystoel faces doping case
- Big chill clamps down on upper Midwest
- World Cup Super-Combi Result
- Third round of cross-strait talks to focus on financial cooperation
- ECB, SNB to continue franc liquidity operations
- Report: Benitez turns down new Liverpool contract
- Protesters clash with police in Lithuania
- Samsung Electronics reorganizes to fight slump
- Sri Lanka wins tri-nation final over Bangladesh
- Benfica's Makukula moves to Bolton
- 2 Indians linked to SKorean oil spill out on bail
- Oil languishes near $35 on weakening US economy
- Bank of America posts 4Q loss; gets $20B from US
- Albrecht leads after downhill run in super-combi
- China: 757 women pregnant who lost child in quake
- Honda reduces Europe output, Japan jobs, output
- Wigan on verge of selling Palacios to Tottenham
- Medic:Israeli troops kill West Bank protester
- Ukraine and EU leaders seek to end gas cutoff
- Iran, Hamas join summit in Qatar
- Iraqi clerics calls for donations for Palestinians
- UN reports 2,201 cholera deaths in Zimbabwe
- Top UK central banker says recession will be deep
- South Africans bust rhinoceros poaching ring
- Togo to extradite alleged Colombian druglord to US
- 2 Rangers fans guilty of attacking Celtic's Lennon
- SKorean court denies bail to jailed blogger
- Wall Street points toward higher opening
- Hundreds in Syria protest Israeli attacks on Gaza
- ASIA AT 1200 GMT, Friday, Jan. 16, 2008
- Report: West Ham's Bellamy wants to join Tottenham
- Chinese woman who had son strangled given death
- EU: Gas crisis threatens ties with Russia, Ukraine
- Record-setting film director not interested in running for office
- Hamas chief: We will not accept Israeli conditions
- British writer John Mortimer dead at 85
- US 3-month interbank rates up for 2nd day running
- Researchers find Moors built with powdered bones
- Rights group: Israeli fire "indiscriminate"
- Paerson fastest in final downhill training session
- Striker Fort leaves Toulouse for Slavia Prague
- Premier to present Lunar New Year gifts to disadvantaged groups
- Brazilian star Kaka in a league of his own
- Taoyuan County chief visiting New York
- Women's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- Tevez major doubt for Man United's trip to Bolton
- Ancelotti says he hopes Kaka will stay at Milan
- SKorean military imprisons army officer for spying
- Muslim community in Taipei calls for Israel to end civilian killing
- Mattel buys Sekkoia SAS for undisclosed sum
- Man wearing Jewish symbol stabbed near Paris
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Pompey has bid for Pennant accepted by Liverpool
- UN: Gaza hospitals in crisis
- Turkish PM: Israel should be barred from UN
- Protesters clash with police in Lithuania
- Reports: Madrid president Calderon resigns
- Dollar mostly lower, gold up in morning trading
- Dennis to step down as McLaren principal
- Consuming in Penghu may win you a free holiday to uninhabited island
- Japanese automakers cut production, jobs, costs
- Beckham will start in San Siro debut
- Honda extends production halt in Britain
- Citi stock up after bank posts loss, splits up
- Ukraine, EU chiefs seek end to Russian gas cutoff
- Calderon reportedly quits as Madrid president
- Thousands of Somalis welcome Ethiopian pullout
- Ancelotti says he hopes Kaka will stay at Milan
- Analysis: Divisions complicate Gaza truce efforts
- Bank of America bailout buoys global stocks
- Investigation begins in plane's NYC splash landing
- Georgian officer killed near South Ossetia
- French president suggests fixing price of oil
- Italian missionary killed in Kenya
- Brazil stocks rally for second day in a row
- Switzerland's Janka wins super-combined event
- Kenya appeals for $406M in urgent food aid
- Liverpool under pressure as it hosts rival Everton
- Doctor cleared in British terror plot free on bail
- Australian Open Qualifying Results
- US consumer prices fall again in December
- Spain: economy will shrink 1.6 pct in 2009
- Iraqi clerics call for donations for Palestinians
- Dennis to step down as McLaren principal
- 3 US citizens questioned in Romania
- Milan could redesign entire lineup with Kaka deal
- British writer John Mortimer dead at 85
- Obama seeks public support for stimulus plan
- Israeli official: Hopeful we're entering end game
- FTSE 100 up at 94.62 at 4,215.73
- Hicks expects Benitez to sign new Liverpool deal
- Bank of America slides to 4Q loss; gets more aid
- Misery mounts in nations deprived of Russian gas
- Florent Malouda criticizes coach Raymond Domenech
- Hamilton ready to begin new challenge for F1 title
- Paerson fastest in final downhill training session
- Russia's plans for Moscow gas summit in disarray
- Calderon quits as Madrid president
- Sarkozy: Time running out for Iran
- P&G, Kraft Foods settle patent litigation
- American painter Andrew Wyeth dies at 91
- Names in the Game
- Putin visits Germany amid gas flap
- Brother visits Iraqi who threw shoes at Bush
- Hicks expects Benitez to sign new Liverpool deal
- American painter Andrew Wyeth dies at 91
- Copper-rich Zambia to exploit uranium, too
- Boy George jailed for 15 months
- Citigroup posts loss, splits up the bank
- Spain: economy will shrink, unemployment will soar
- P&G, Kraft Foods settle patent litigation
- Nearly 400 illegal immigrants detained in 2008: Coast Guard chief
- US, Israel to sign deal to boost Gaza truce effort
- Mideast protests against Israeli attacks on Gaza
- Ronaldinho banned for 3 Italian Cup matches
- SKorea's LG Display records 4th-quarter net loss
- Treasury, Bank of America agree on bailout
- Brother visits Iraqi who threw shoes at Bush
- EU: Carmakers won't get a free ride in state help
- Ex-chiefs: scrap UK nuclear missile program
- Wall Street moves higher on Citi, BofA plans
- Air Force making every effort to chase birds away from airports
- Air pollution victims call for fresh air in protest rally
- Rights group: Thai navy abandoned migrants at sea
- Industrial output drops more than expected in Dec.
- Maradona: Messi to play against France
- Putin meets European gas chiefs
- Boy George sentenced to 15 months
- Mexico's central bank cuts lending rate
- Scolari says Drogba not being made a scapegoat
- Man City makes approach for Nigel de Jong
- Switzerland's Janka wins super-combined event
- Switzerland, Japan to clinch trade pact next month
- Pope says Iran should work for peace
- Cyprus' rival leaders finish power-sharing talks
- Scolari says Kaka motivated by more than money
- Israeli official: Hopeful we're entering end game
- Hard to keep birds away from aircraft engines: flight safety group
- Government still trying to track source of polluted air in Daliao
- Miliband urges Pakistan action on Mumbai attacks
- World stocks lifted by Citi, Bank of America plans
- Germans dominate sprint biathlon World Cup event
- US nuclear business delegation visits India
- World Cup Super-Combi Results
- Toronto district hit by power outage
- EU: Carmakers won't get a free ride in state help
- Mauritania suspends diplomatic ties with Israel
- Judge refuses to halt case against ex-professor
- Mexico central bank cuts lending rate to 7.75 pct
- Barrera and Khan to fight in Manchester
- Pakistan receives 8 Chinese-made jet trainers
- UN intends to establish Somalia peacekeeping force
- Hungary: Female gorilla recovering after surgery
- Vale and Baosteel cancel Brazil steel project
- Paulson defends US financial bailout program
- Ryanair ready to raise Aer Lingus offer
- Pilot hailed 'hero' after miraculous landing
- South Korean, Taiwan executives to be jailed for price-fixing
- 'No comment,' says Taiwan's CPT
- Taliao residents protest over school pollution case
- Former Interior Minister Yu pleads guilty to leaking list
- Information leaked to China predates Ma
- President to donate year-end bonus to charity
- Markets gear up for festivities
- No year-end bonus for 48% of office workers: survey
- Lin Fang-yue becomes president of hospital
- Kinmen residents to receive liquor vouchers equivalent to NT$18,000
- Tsai calls for effort to 'resolve unemployment'
- Tsou asteroid recognized by IAU
- Lantern Festival
- Ban says Gaza cease fire 'very close'
- Australia state limits alcohol sales to aborigines
- American student goes on trial for murder of British girl in Italy
- Would-be Olympic protester jailed in China: rights group
- U.S. signs nuclear deal with UAE
- Jailed over HIV
- Three obstacles to U.S. success in Afghanistan
- Single mother dodges Islamic fervor in France
- Parents of melamine victim paid US$29,000
- China makes arrests in Internet porn campaign
- Japan-China joint history study delayed: project head
- Philippine troops scour island for Red Cross captives
- Sharks, not humans, most at risk in ocean
- As lightning deaths soar, Cambodians look to superstition
- Czech artist creates sensation by mocking EU nations
- Zhang Yimou to plan Communist China birthday party
- Julia Roberts' niece is poised to move beyond tweens
- Pamela steps in to save dogs
- Methane discovery hints at microbes on Mars: scientists
- Researchers engineer invisible cloak: study
- Do you really want to know everything that our genome has to say?
- Bank of America gets US$20b in aid
- HTC, Asustek incur forex loss of US$90m
- AU, Chi Mei extend China TV makers supply contract
- An Internet era ends as technology icons exit
- Singapore Airlines cuts more than 200 flights
- Thailand may waive visa fees
- Filipinos working in unregulated sector
- Sony Ericsson sinks further into the red
- Taipei shares close up 0.76%
- Euro rebounds in Asia after Trichet rules out zero rates
- Taiex may be quiet ahead of New Year
- Oil prices remain mixed over weak energy demand
- Obama cause for 'hope and pride,' says Bush in farewell
- Bush eyes busy post-White House life
- Milan confirm 'colossal' Kaka bid from City
- Denver Nuggets triumph over Phoenix Suns during overtime
- Federer to face Wawrinka in all-Swiss Kooyong final
- Milan signs Brazil's Felipe Mattioni
- Legal bench
- MBL's Bush re-signs
- Blog deal for Kobe
- Hawaii's birdies
- Dakar leader Carlos Sainz out after going over cliff
- Super Bowl could be one for the birds
- Flames break Sharks' streak
- Circuit City to liquidate remaining US stores
- Israel to vote on Gaza truce
- US freezes assets of 2 Taiwan citizens
- US removes Taiwan from intellectual property watch list
- Canada says it's a dangerous time for world economy
- Taiwan firms seek damages over tainted milk powder from China
- Taiwan’s port in Taipei set for brisk expansion
- US Treasury targets bin Laden son, Al Qaeda with Iran ties
- Refugee stream from Sri Lanka's war zone increases
- Kuwait Foreign Minister says Arabs lost US$2.5 trillion from credit crunch
- Taiwan local government urges voucher collection by one person per household
- Taiwan MOFA office misprints Hong Kong calendar on New Year card
- Control Yuan members take excessive wages for exam monitoring
- Mentor urges Ma to act to ensure fair trial for Chen
- Rebels declare end of conflict in DR Congo
- Kabul blast kills two Afghans, wounds Americans, Germans
- U.S. removes Taiwan from property rights protection watch list
- No meetings arranged with U.S. officials, says legislative speaker
- Economic ministry planning one-day tours to boost shopping
- Newlyweds cement their love by helping the elderly together
- Most big hospitals to accept vouchers
- Fruit for charity
- North Korea says may retain nukes even if U.S. relations normalized
- EU hits Microsoft with fresh antitrust charges
- Thailand investigating reports of migrant abuse
- Taliban militants in northwest Pakistan force girls' schools to close
- Israel pounds Gaza ahead of ceasefire vote
- Hamas 'will fight on' if Israel stays in Gaza
- Man arrested for Obama assassination plot
- President-elect refuses to surrender his Blackberry
- U.S.-Peru free trade deal settled: Bush
- Pragmatism is the best advice Obama can get
- Dealing with the world's longest-serving dictator
- Misery mounts in nations deprived of Russian gas
- Propaganda war rages behind Russia gas dispute
- Working for robber barons, hero conquers America
- Authors add sparkle to Poe anthology
- Bestsellers
- Beatles films inspire new Jonas Brothers TV show
- Chinese lawyers to sue Christie's
- Patrick Swayze checks out of hospital, says publicist
- Iranian-born historian jailed for vandalizing rare books
- Dump-friends-for-Whoppers application irks Facebook
- Glacial shrink in Tibet to cut water supply in 40 years
- 'Deep Throat' regarded at memorial as truth-teller
- Roman Polanski has no right to hearing, asserts prosecutor
- Slamdance marks 15th year beside Sundance
- Circuit City to liquidate, shutter stores
- Canada headed toward 'very significant deficits:' Harper
- Hong Kong group wins NT$1.92b Sun Moon Lake tourism contract
- Inotera replaces chairman, adds five Micron executives
- Taipei shares close up 0.28%
- Toyota to halve domestic production for 3 months
- Stocks higher after bank rescue
- IMF approves US$530m loan for Serbia
- Advanced Micro Devices to cut 1,100 jobs
- Arabs lost US$2.5 trillion from credit crunch: Kuwait
- Sydney's best at bargain prices
- Giniel De Villiers poised to win Dakar Rally title
- Bryant rues misses as Lakers lose to Magic
- NY Rangers remain on top
- Federer pounds Wawrinka in Melbourne
- Late eagle earns Pernice share of Waialae lead
- Ancelotti wants to keep on coaching Kaka
- Tiger to speak at pre-inauguration
- Mayor renames self
- Soccer trade-offs
- Bonds fund stadium
- Israel hopes end of Gaza offensive is near
- Volandri banned for 3 months for asthma drug abuse
- Wife of hero pilot says he loves `art of airplane'
- Qatar suspends ties with Israel
- US, Israel sign deal to boost Gaza truce effort
- Hertz to eliminate more than 4,000 positions
- Cholera kills 2,225 in Zimbabwe, infects 42,600
- Bush claims US economy on track to recovery
- World stocks hit by banking fears, Barclays slumps
- Brown hails 2012 London Olympics for creating jobs
- Jet lands safely in Baltimore after emergency call
- AMD to cut 1,100 workers, 9 pct of staff
- Wis. Wal-Mart reopens after suspicious odor scare
- Premier League clubs involved with London 2012
- Busy Bush gov't hauls EU to WTO over poultry ban
- Chinese man convicted of killing English author
- Wall Street unable to sustain rally, turns lower
- Putin: EU is supporting Ukraine in gas dispute
- American painter Andrew Wyeth dies at 91 in Pa.
- Russian gas, Mideast crisis bare EU divisions
- Bush puts US-Peru trade deal into effect
- Kidnappers free Somali journalist after 146 days
- HRW wants investigation of Chechen exile's killing
- Mideast protests against Israel attacks on Gaza
- CONI recommends 4-year ban for cyclist Priamo
- Qatar suspends ties with Israel
- Council of Europe raps Albania on new law
- US man jailed for stealing pages from rare books
- Iraqi candidate for provincial vote assassinated
- Obama's pick for US Justice Dept. earns praise
- UN: Gaza hospitals in crisis
- Latvia likely to see early elections
- Madoff fund may have made no trades
- Two players and coach die in bus crash in Brazil
- Gaza war fuels anti-Israeli anger in Indonesia
- AMD to cut 1,100 workers, 9 pct of staff
- Ski Jump World Cup Results
- Madrid's Guti out 4 weeks with leg injury
- UK launches investigation into 2 soldiers' deaths
- Putin: EU is supporting Ukraine in gas dispute
- Montgomerie: I would be honored to lead Europe
- Big Iraq party to go for self-rule in Shiite south
- Iran laureate says her former secretary detained
- Vale, Baosteel cancel steel project amid downturn
- Turkish military criticizes coup plot probe
- NASA chief Griffin says goodbye to employees
- Chrysler Financial gets $1.5B loan from US
- Obama's pick for US Justice Dept. earns praise
- Obama's half brother performs in China
- Report: Pfizer cutting up to 2,400 sales jobs
- US issues offshore drilling plan
- Man imprisoned in upstate NY body-parts case
- Woman said held in virtual slavery as farm worker
- US slaps sanctions on son of Osama bin Laden
- Santos signs Ecuadorean striker Bolanos
- UN intends to establish Somalia peacekeeping force
- Wind hampers effort to free endangered right whale
- Bush salutes pilot who landed plane in river
- Former slaughterhouse CEO named in new indictment
- Crude sinks again on Nymex
- Foundation cancels 2010 poetry festival
- Anne Hathaway gets starstruck over `Slumdog' star
- Austrian Loitzl wins World Cup ski jump event
- Israel to vote on truce
- Investigators: 1 engine missing from jet in Hudson
- Bush claims US economy on track to recovery
- Wait for disability appeal process over for vets
- Protesters clash with police in Lithuania
- Jury reaches verdict in trial of Calif. ex-sheriff
- Haiti's storm emergency fades, but hunger remains
- NYC adds man's cancer death to 9/11 victims' toll
- Slovakia says country should have gas Monday
- NYC mayor fetes those who aided plane passengers
- Stimulus plan repeals big tax break for banks
- Toronto district hit by power outage
- NJ man gets 2 years in prison for steroid ring
- Thousands of Somalis welcome Ethiopian pullout
- USA Today to stop publishing international edition
- Nude photo of 20-year-old Madonna on auction block
- Author behind 'Slumdog Millionaire' heads home
- Four suspended in probe of Cherepanov death
- Ainslie leads TeamOrigin in Louis Vuitton regatta
- Israel to vote Saturday on Gaza truce
- U.N. distributin centers up and running
- LA Opera postpones `Il Postino' world premiere
- Woods to take part in Obama inauguration
- Gov goes barefoot to spur group's shoe donations
- Jim Schwartz introduced as new coach of Lions
- Chrysler Financial gets $1.5B loan from bailout
- Stone: Hugo Chavez has 'intoxicating' energy
- US mil in Iraq: American soldier killed in Baghdad
- Source: Pilot rejected 2 US airport landings
- Kevin Youkilis, Red Sox agree to 4-year contract
- EPA to regulate mercury from cement plants
- Arab states lost $2,500 billion to global crisis
- Hundreds mourn Calif. family killed at Christmas
- Love letter by singer Edith Piaf sold in Greece
- ABC executive defends `Grey's Anatomy' ghostmance
- Resolution honors pilot, crash responders
- Jury acquits Calif. ex-sheriff of all but 1 count
- Argentine gov't report defends Uruguay paper plant
- Congo rebels in truce with government
- 3 men held in Mass. election night church fire
- Five suspended in probe of Cherepanov death
- British PM meets central bank chief as shares fall
- KPMG to offer staff a 4-day working week
- Sources: Obama ready to end harsh interrogations
- Vonn loves being back in speed events
- U.N. distributin centers up and running
- Nevada casino '08 profits shrink by two-thirds
- Rice departs predicting a world free from tyranny
- Aaron Regent steps in as Barrick Gold CEO
- Ill. gov's former top fundraiser pleads guilty
- Governor's former fundraiser pleads guilty
- As Lee improves, he could be playing way out of NY
- Peru's Congress clears ex-ministers of corruption
- EU launches legal action against Microsoft
- 3 US men held in election night church fire
- Circuit City to close 567 remaining US stores
- NYC mayor honors those who aided plane passengers
- Calif. tax refunds to be delayed starting Feb. 1
- Obama getting cheesy inauguration gift from France
- Obama releases details of Jan. 21 open house
- Brrr, y'all: Temps startle South, blanket the East
- Vatican says Jewish prayer complaints excessive
- Author behind 'Slumdog Millionaire' heads home
- Funeral held for victims of Christmas shooting
- Last year ranked in top 10 for heat
- 3 men held in US election night church fire
- Warner resurrects career, Cardinals' franchise
- Federer's pursuits among top tennis stories in '09
- Crude prices fall as storage space nears limit
- 3 men held in Mass. election night church fire
- Wall Street rebounds after banks report big losses
- Barbados awards offshore oil-exploration rights
- Wife of Greek kidnap victim asks to take his place
- Actor Freeman foots prom bill in Sundance doc
- 2nd parent jailed in Tony Alamo ministries case
- GE Capital informs workers of layoffs
- Divers look for both engines of plane in Hudson
- Chargers bracing fans for L.T.'s departure?
- Dominica police destroy 250,000 marijuana trees
- Blagojevich attorney pulls out of Senate trial
- Guyana shuns idea to broadcast parliament sessions
- Dollar slides on big losses for banks, job cuts
- Dominica police destroy 250,000 marijuana plants
- EU tells Microsoft to change IE marketing
- Pentagon: builders shift from Iraq to Afghan war
- Records: Ousted Mo. school chief a heavy gambler
- US man jailed for stealing pages from rare books
- Records: Ousted school chief a heavy gambler
- Hearing in Minnesota Senate suit set for Wednesday
- War doctor grieves 3 daughters
- ConocoPhillips cutting 4 pct of global work force
- Ind. teacher fired for taping shut student's mouth
- Gov.'s former fundraiser admits to tax charges
- History links King holiday, Obama inauguration
- Latin American stocks gain on Mexico rate cut
- The stars will be out for inauguration party
- Beyonce to sing `At Last' for the Obamas
- Gold up
- US teacher fired for taping shut student's mouth
- Jakes, Caldwell, Wuerl join inaugural services
- Dakar Rally: De Villiers and Miller minutes apart
- Obama: The face of Brazil's carnival
- Handball World Championship Results
- UN asking nations to adopt new food security plan
- Gold prices rebound as dollar sinks
- Brazil's Petrobras: Production up 4.3 pct in '08
- Croatia beats SKorea in handball worlds opener
- Swede, Slovakian win cross-country races
- Blagojevich attorney pulls out of Senate trial
- Pilot's life had prepared him for `miracle' flight
- Feds to seek death penalty in UNC student slaying
- Wisconsin to offer cycling as part of Olympic bid
- Auto workers union seeking to change loan rules
- Treasury prices decline as stocks move higher
- Nicaragua court clears Aleman of money laundering
- Man City doesn't concern Ferguson _ even with Kaka
- US women's league confident despite recession
- Report: Over 8 in 10 corporations have tax havens
- More than $5 million paid for TV inaugural events
- Top Detroit lawyer out after 'ghetto court' remark
- US-Peru trade deal takes effect on Feb. 1
- Nick Jonas on Sasha and Malia: 'Very sweet girls'
- Chrysler Financial gets $1.5B loan from bailout
- Man accused in Miss. of threat to president-elect
- TV Land to broadcast AFI salute to Michael Douglas
- Man accused of spying for Iraq pleads guilty
- NY appeals court clears 10 nurses of neglect rap
- Man accused in threat to president-elect
- Dog dies after being doused with toxins by burglar
- 3 men held in election night church fire
- NBA fines Cuban $25,000 for actions in Denver
- 'Plow' producers file grievance against Piven
- Argentina: American climber dead on Aconcagua
- Late-blooming Backstrom has been a boon for Wild
- Saturday, January 24
- Buccaneers fire coach Jon Gruden, GM Bruce Allen
- Venezuela's Chavez says Castro still working
- Man accused in Miss. of threat to president-elect
- McNamee meets Clemens prosecutor, investigators
- Man accused in threat to president-elect
- Nevada district board seat picked by luck of draw
- Wyeth's death reignites debate over his legacy
- NYC adds man's cancer death to 9/11 victims' toll
- Venezuela to vote on term limits Feb. 15
- Communist images in art show anger refugees
- Blagojevich attorneys pull out of Senate trial
- Bruce Springsteen's new disc gets NPR Web debut
- 'Plow' producers file grievance against Piven
- Demong of the US wins Nordic combined event
- Clint Eastwood makes novice teen actor's day
- Wisconsin to offer cycling as part of Olympic bid
- China: Melamine victim's parents accept $29,000
- Exhibit marks 200th anniversary of Poe's birth
- Komodo dragon in Va. bites the hand that feeds it
- Microsoft sells 7.3 percent stake in Comcast
- Even at 200, Poe endures in pop culture
- Brazil's Silva expects Chavez-Obama talks
- Ex-OC sheriff acquitted of corruption conspiracy
- Komodo dragon in US bites the hand that feeds it
- Bush go-ahead to Peru trade deal sparks criticism
- Authors' vignettes add sparkle to Poe anthology
- Interior issues offshore drilling plan
- Taiwan leaves US intellectual property watch list
- Cuba says it respects human rights
- Silva: Venezuela's Mercosur bid to be OKed
- Inauguration security center to go live Saturday
- Calif. tax refunds to be delayed starting Feb. 1
- Wind fails to materialize as Green takes the lead
- Obama: 'Dramatic action' needed now to fix economy
- Mich. man accused of spying for Iraq pleads guilty
- Investigators search for plane's missing engines
- Intel chief: Iran, cyber threats biggest worries
- Nicaraguan court absolves ex-president
- Man accused in US of threat to president-elect
- Argentina: American climber dead on Aconcagua
- 'Deep Throat' regarded at memorial as truth-teller
- Radio director, columnist killed in Venezuela
- Sources: Obama ready to ban harsh interrogations
- Venezuela to use $12B in Central Bank reserves
- Painless move is easier when you're president
- Moving into the White House sometimes has pitfalls
- US, China sign agreement to protect antiquities
- Former slaughterhouse CEO faces additional charges
- Gannett says it will sell or close Tucson Citizen
- Obama honors Hickman, Tuskegee Airman
- Case dropped against aide accused of helping Iraq
- Musharraf analyzes terrorism in Stanford talk
- Mexico: Alleged drug hit men using 'Jackass' logo
- Israeli Cabinet to vote on Gaza truce proposal
- Mexico, Panama set organized crime working group
- Taiwan shares open higher
- 6 Hall of Famers entered in Champions Skins Game
- Buccaneers fire coach Jon Gruden, GM Bruce Allen
- Source: Obama to name Sunstein his regulatory czar
- World Cup Cross Country Results
- Mass. priest in abuse case returns to ministry
- UN distribution centers up and running
- Teen gets 36 years in girl's 'Mortal Kombat' death
- Heineken Open results
- Snowmobiler dies after avalanche in Canada
- Elderly couple missing from cruise ship in SoCal
- Swayze checks out of hospital, publicist says
- Prosecution: Polanski has no right to hearing
- Calif. considers 30-day delay on state tax refunds
- Del Potro wins Auckland tournament
- Mexican rights group probes reporter's detention
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Winfrey `disappointed' by debunked Holocaust story
- Foreign exchange rates
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Air China warns it faces loss due to fuel hedging
- Regulators close 2 US banks
- James steers Cavaliers over Hornets
- Rice to meet with publishers about memoirs
- Kooyong Classic results
- Federer wins Aust. Open tuneup event at Kooyong
- Deal reached on Flight 93 crash site in W. Pa.
- Voting begins in Malaysian by-election
- Pernice, Green share lead at wet'n'windy Sony
- Deal reached on Flight 93 crash site in US
- Nearly 40K job cuts announced as weakness persists
- Deal reached on Flight 93 crash site in Pa.
- Kellogg recalls 16 products due to salmonella risk
- A 'Lost' season of time shifting, Sawyer ahead
- NYC investigators hunt for jet's lost engines
- Armstrong coy on doping Web site
- Oprah `disappointed' by debunked Holocaust story
- Rangers down Blackhawks, keep division lead
- Armstrong coy on doping Web site
- Bomb attack targets German Embassy in Kabul
- Palestinian official says shelling kills 2
- Thick mud hampers Hudson River plane investigation
- US priest in abuse case returns to ministry
- NKorea: Priority to build up nuclear deterrent
- Obama kicks off inauguration celebrations
- 11 wounded at German Embassy bombing in Kabul
- Dog fatally mauls 3-year-old girl in Fort Worth
- Taiwan removed from U.S. 'Special 301' watch list
- Dog fatally mauls 3-year-old girl in US
- Kimiko Date back in Grand Slams at 38
- Jankovic, Serena eager to prove who's No. 1
- Israeli Cabinet to vote on Gaza truce proposal
- Bryant rues misses as Lakers lose to Magic
- Report: Tamil rebels kill 51 Sri Lankan soldiers
- Afghan child killed, 21 wounded in Kabul blast
- Rafa ready _ or is he? _ for the Australian Open
- Mentor urges Taiwan's Ma to ensure trial fairness
- Australia grants asylum to 28 Afghans and Iranians
- 2 US troops among 4 killed in Kabul blast
- Report: Tamil rebels kill 51 Sri Lankan soldiers
- Kinmen, Xiamen co-host seminar on real estate brokerage
- Goose-icle! Frozen fowl rescued by police divers
- Injury forces Kiefer out of Australian Open
- 2 US soldiers among 4 killed in Kabul bomb attack
- Australian Open notebook
- Kidnapped Red Cross staff in Philippines are alive
- Most big hospitals to accept consumption vouchers
- Taiwan welcomes removal from U.S. watch list
- Doctor fails to ID badly beaten man as her father
- Tokyo gets funding boost in 2016 Olympic bid
- Bomb kills 2 Afghans, wounds 5 US troops in Kabul
- US troop decisions for Afghan war await Obama
- Hundreds may have perished in Andaman Sea
- WHA bid to indicate state of relations with China: official
- UN condemns shelling of Gaza school
- Philly burnishes claim on Poe legacy
- Asashoryu escapes defeat at New Year sumo
- Hamas to keep fighting if terms not considered
- Prices higher on Taipei futures market
- Prices higher on Taipei bourse
- Australian Open order of play
- Inspirational deaf-blind teacher, poet retires
- Researcher: North Korea has `weaponized' plutonium
- President calls for eased tensions, greater space for Taiwan
- Big Chill: Blast of Arctic air stuns eastern US
- Report: Turkish forces seize tons of hashish
- Temperatures are coldest in a decade
- NKorea warns of retaliation against Seoul's policy
- Report: Toyota to halve Japan vehicle output
- Hamas: Palestinians will continue to fight
- Friday's Sports In Brief
- Freight train derails near Denver
- Gas crisis talks set for Moscow
- Names in the Game
- Putin hopes for better Russia-US ties under Obama
- WORLD at 1000GMT
- Iranian cleric calls for shooting Israeli FM
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Hamas: Palestinians will continue to fight
- Protests in Beirut as UN chief visits
- Police: woman goes to hair appointment after crash
- Martial artist accused of defacing Wash. Capitol
- No Chinese response to memo on Tibet's autonomy
- No meetings arranged with U.S. officials: legislative speaker
- Zimbabwe's opposition leader returns home
- Bomb kills 2 Afghans, wounds 6 US troops in Kabul
- Taiwan-grown fruit to be sold for charity in Shanghai
- Ohio man sentenced in nursing home sex abuse
- Israel puts pressure on Hamas before truce vote
- Interior Minister reminds public to pick up vouchers
- Much change in Biggie Smalls' neighborhood
- Economic ministry planning one-day tours to boost shopping
- Benitez says contract negotiations on hold
- PM admits rights abuses do occur
- More peanut butter products recalled in US
- Anti-whaling ship docks in Australia to refuel
- Putin hopes for better ties with Obama
- Yurkiw leads women's World Cup super-combined
- Women's World Cup Super-Combi Results
- Report: Syria ready to cooperate with US
- Liverpool's Benitez: Pennant going, Agger staying
- Mayor accused in sex sting to skip inauguration
- Cincinnati Reds help DeGeneres land Clooney
- Report: German economy could shrink by 2.5 percent
- Protests in Beirut as UN chief visits
- Vatican sends aid to Gaza to ease suffering
- Obama says orderly transfer of power tribute to US
- Bomb kills 4 Afghans, wounds 6 US troops in Kabul
- University offers free courses to help people get rich spiritually
- Belgium's Queen Fabiola hospitalized for infection
- Berlusconi: Hard for Kaka to refuse City offer
- Consumption vouchers expected to bump up spending spree: poll
- Voting closed in Malaysian by-election
- Gas crisis talks held in Moscow
- Bomb kills 1 US service member, 4 Afghans in Kabul
- Indonesian in Taipei form volunteer service team
- Pope to have own Google channel with video
- Nalbandian wins Sydney International
- Hamas criticizes unilateral Israeli cease-fire
- Israelis watch campaign
- Defago wins classic Wengen downhill; Miller 2nd
- Taoyuan County confirms two cases of imported dengue fever
- Egypt calls for end to Israeli operations
- Lee, Wolf lead at speedskating sprint worlds
- Rampaging wild elephants kill 3 in northeast India
- Egypt calls for end to Israeli operations
- Men's World Cup Downhill Results
- 60th anniversary of ship tragedy commemorated in Keelung
- Obama to Sasha and Malia: Strive for high ideals
- Pakistan: 10 days for Mumbai attack investigation
- Investigators work out logistics of removing jet
- Defago wins classic Wengen downhill; Miller 2nd
- Defense chief balks at sending local naval vessels to Gulf of Aden
- Crespo not keen on Tottenham move
- AU not worried by Somali extremist group's threats
- Iran court convicts 4 over alleged US-backed plot
- Pakistan: 10 days for Mumbai attack investigation
- Vonn wins women's World Cup super-combined
- Investigators work out logistics of removing jet
- High-level army probe look at civilian targets
- Lithuania's FlyLAL suspends operations
- Chelsea's Cole out for season with knee injury
- Kovalainen confident of more F1 wins in 2009
- Volandri hits out at 3-month ban
- 1 Detroit teen dead, another critically wounded
- Fla. police: Woman crashes, continues to hair cut
- Bush: US must remain vigilant against terrorists
- Paul Casey takes 4-shot lead at Abu Dhabi
- Afghan foreign minister unhappy with Clinton
- AU not worried by Somali extremist group's threats
- Israel bombards Hamas hours before cease-fire vote
- Obama: Americans must emulate courage of founders
- Texas court asked to end abused kid's life support
- Brown offers British naval help to monitor Gaza
- Police probe Fla. fraud claim, missing fund leader
- Brown says British banks must clear up bad debts
- Brown offers British naval help to monitor Gaza
- Eichhorn wins 1st career luge World Cup race
- No supply deal at Kremlin gas conference
- Luge World Cup Results
- Taiwan Central Bank to take foreign-currency deposits
- Taiwan’s financial regulator shuts Walsun Insurance
- Taiwan relaxes restrictions on Chinese tour groups
- Russia, Ukraine PMs reach gas deal: official
- Radar data, witnesses support US Airways bird strike
- Israel declares unilateral Gaza cease-fire
- Obama travels to Washington for historic inauguration
- Taiwan delegations for Obama inauguration arrive New York
- Taiwan former first lady Wu willing to show up in court: attorney
- World yacht race heads for China from Singapore
- Taiwan MOF mulls tax payment extension for cash-strapped enterprises or individuals
- Taiwan needs to establish bird strike prevention mechanism
- Nation turns out to collect shopping vouchers
- Israel, Hamas both announce ceasefires
- Russia, Ukraine agree to resume gas supplies to Europe by today
- In race to democracy with China, Taiwan wins: President Ma
- In Brief
- Family of 30 takes home shopping vouchers worth over NT$100,000
- Star Cruises mulls withdrawing operations from Taiwan market
- Pretrial sessions begin today for Taiwan's former president
- U.N. chief Ban blasts Israel strike on school
- Salvage teams lift Airbus from Hudson
- India says hundreds feared dead at sea; Thailand accused
- Malaysia government stumbles to another by-election defeat
- China confirms toddler infected with bird flu
- Seoul denounces North's threats
- In Brief
- Advice from Taiwan for President Obama
- Obamamania may become investor nightmare
- Scientists discover new animals off Australia
- Seabirds, penguins are risk to planes
- Mugabe's wife allegedly assaults British photographer
- Frenchman gives 124 hour speech
- Obama look-alike shoots to fame in Indonesia
- Beekeepers fear sting of imported Australian hives
- U.S., Europe feel chill, but no end to climate change in sight
- Obama rides rails to capital, drawing cheers
- Thousands brave frigid weather to bid Biden farewell
- Obama inauguration could put a stop to Guantanamo trials
- New EU forecasts to shed light on depth of recession
- Obama weighs government bank to ease crisis
- Taiwan's once-world beating memory chip makers face tough times
- New Taiwan dollar to drop further against greenback: analysts
- Mexico's Slim may invest in New York Times: source
- Board of India's Satyam says in talks on funding
- German banks face billions more in losses, report says
- In Brief
- Chinese New Year Celebration at the Miramar Garden Taipei
- Far Eastern Plaza Tainan presents Huaiyang cuisine
- Yilan launches 'e-city' project
- Royal Chiao Hsi welcomes Lantern Festival visitors
- FET introduces charming gift for Chinese New Year
- Rotary holds Youth Awards Confab
- De Villiers, Coma victorious in Dakar Rally
- Barca thump Deportivo, Sevilla move up to second
- Sidelines
- The 76ers beat Knicks, clinch seventh straight win
- Ex-Masters champ leads PGA
- Williams sisters lead chase for Open glory
- United go top, Chelsea strike late to beat Stoke
- Milan fans beg Kaka to stay
- Stars pass Kings in shoot-out; Bruins keep winning
- Court will begin pretrial sessions for ex-president Monday
- Malaysia's opposition wins by-election
- Emergency call: 'It's going down. It's on fire'
- Man United takes league lead with late header
- English Football Fixtures
- Scottish Football Fixtures
- All Aboard: Obama's whistle stop tour has begun
- Obama cites founding fathers, heading for capital
- NTSB says right engine attached to US Airways jet
- Berbatov's header takes Man U to top of league
- Gaza civilians hope for cease-fire
- No supply deal at Kremlin gas conference
- De Villiers wins Dakar Rally by taking last stage
- Swedish police arrest 21 after extremist clash
- Coast Guard suspends search for elderly couple
- Man United beats Bolton 1-0 to go top of league
- Thousands of Gazans have nowhere to run
- Obama rides rails to capital, as onlookers cheer
- Israeli leaders meet, cease-fire decision expected
- Biden in spotlight at hometown whistle stop visit
- Boyd goals help Rangers beat Falkirk 3-1
- Reports: Spanish court reopens doping case
- 6-year-old Chicago boy left sleeping on school bus
- AP Sportlight
- Police probe Fla. fraud claim, missing fund leader
- Christian killed in northern Iraqi city
- Throngs witness Obama's whistle stop tour to DC
- Obama stimulus plan not sure bet to heal economy
- White House opposes court order in e-mail case
- American nudists released from jail in Brazil
- France's Sarkzoy to co-chair Gaza summit in Egypt
- Israel bombards Hamas hours before cease-fire vote
- No-drama Obama says he choked up over King speech
- Thousands attend pro-Palestinian march in Paris
- US judges reject delay request in Gitmo hearings
- Hamas will fight until Israeli troops leave Gaza
- Late goals give Chelsea 2-1 win over Stoke
- Greek Football Results
- Crawford TX, back to normal after Bush term ends
- Pope marks brother's birthday with Mozart
- Wigan: Tottenham has competition to sign Palacios
- 1st time for everyone: Roberts will swear in Obama
- Schlierenzauer wins World Cup ski jump event
- Putin painting auctioned for over $1 million
- Italian Football Results
- Convicted murderer escapes from western Md. prison
- Congo militia group calls cease-fire
- Olympiakos beats host Panserraikos 1-0
- 2 US troops killed in separate Afghanistan attacks
- T&C premier rejects corruption allegations
- Obama illustration finds place at Portrait Gallery
- Hughes says Kaka deal is complex
- Report: Microsoft's Ballmer met Yahoo chairman
- UN: Hundreds of migrants feared drowned off Yemen
- Fire destroys block of Ohio businesses, apartments
- Texas madam gets place among city leaders
- English Football Summaries
- Cold grips Northeast; South, Midwest get relief
- French Football Results
- English Scoring Leaders
- Tips to FBI about suspicious activity on the rise
- Sponsor offers to support costly eternal flame
- Spike Lee debuts Sundance with `Passing Strange'
- Virus spreads quickly, but may be a dud
- Lyon back on track with 2-0 win over Grenoble
- Israel votes on cease-fire, Hamas vows to fight on
- Ex-Olympic champion tests positive for EPO
- Chavez says Fidel Castro alive
- Fujikawa shows he can be a good fit on PGA Tour
- Biden gets fitting send-off in Wilmington
- Investigators work out logistics of removing jet
- Brown offers British naval help to monitor Gaza
- Emergency call: 'It's going down. It's on fire'
- Egypt FM dismisses US-Israeli anti-smuggling deal
- Cottrer wins cross-country race at Whistler
- Spanish Football Results
- Ronaldo impressed by welcome from Corinthians fans
- Cold grips Northeast; South, Midwest get relief
- Kellogg's recalls more peanut butter products
- Barcelona cruises to 5-0 win over Deportivo
- Israel PM: Gaza offensive will end
- Israel PM: Gaza offensive will end
- Fire destroys Ohio downtown block in frigid cold
- Rights group: Uganda rebels killed 620 in Congo
- Canadian leader gets big welcome in native Haiti
- Italian Football Summaries
- Obama aide: Military advisers to meet on first day
- Spectator dies of heart attack after soccer game
- Handball World Championships Results
- Australian Open Draw
- Australian Open Qualifying Results
- Allen's 25 leads Celtics to 105-85 rout of Nets
- Jamaica plans to hang convicted child killer
- Spectator dies of heart attack after football game
- Cottrer wins World Cup X-try race at Whistler
- Obama aide: Military advisers to meet on first day
- Transgender model steals the show in Fashion Rio
- Germany, Russia tie in preliminary round
- America: What in the world does it want
- MLK's dream also included economic justice
- Guyana air traffic controllers refuse OT work
- Gaza battles show `nasty' face of urban combat
- Thousands crowd Detroit auto show's public opening
- Gaza civilians struggle with bombardments
- Dakar Rally: De Villiers wins in car, Coma on bike
- Obama rides rails to capital, drawing cheers
- NCAA president Brand has pancreatic cancer
- Obama launches grass-roots campaign
- Caribbean news briefs
- Former Okla. sheriff convicted of rape, bribery
- Ribeiro, Turco lead Stars past Kings 3-2 in SO
- Sabres D Sekera out at least 2 weeks with injury
- NTSB provides new details about US Airways flight
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- US welcomes Israel's ceasefire declaration
- Britain expresses "huge relief" at Gaza cease-fire
- Timeline of flight that landed in Hudson River
- People urged to avoid peanut butter products
- French helicopter with 10 aboard crashes off Gabon
- Kaka shows Milan fans again what they may miss
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- 4 stabbed during after-party for 'Notorious' film
- Wounded, shellshocked girl found in abandoned home
- Oldest male gorilla turns 50 in Ky. zoo
- Indy practice shortened 2 days
- Vancouver seeks $450M to finance Olympic village
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Obama completes train tour; presidency looms ahead
- Milan VP Galliani hopeful of Kaka staying
- Scientists discover new marine life off Tasmania
- Obama prayer leader from group US linked to Hamas
- Fujikawa shoots 62 to get into contention
- Debris kills boy in stands at monster truck show
- Rams hire Giants' Steve Spagnuolo as coach
- Israeli cease-fire in Gaza goes into effect
- Sunday, January 25
- Canadians Lueders, Bissett win 2-man bobsled
- Church's charitable efforts tested in tough times
- Buccaneers introduce Raheem Morris as new coach
- An inauguration with meanings beyond the moment
- NTSB provides new details about US Airways flight
- Obama hosting pricey party in a dicey economy
- 4 stabbed during club's party for 'Notorious' film
- 7 killed, dozens wounded in Afghanistan attacks
- Milan VP Galliani, Beckham hopeful of Kaka staying
- Taliban threats close Pakistan schools
- Fujikawa shoots 62 and into Sony Open contention
- Black history exhibit illuminates inauguration
- Norman-Haas lead Champions Skins Game
- AP sources: Hamels, Phils agree on 3-year deal
- Playwright unveils his Iraqi culture in Beirut
- Norway's Moan wins Nordic Combined World Cup
- Chavez: Obama meddles in Venezuela term-limit vote
- South Africa's back-to-tribal-roots movement
- Stakes rise for Nazi-looted art as lawyers move in
- Malaysia's opposition hails by-election victory
- Cuba thaw, good or bad? US fugitives unsure
- Some big names among US fugitives in Cuba
- At start, stimulus vehicle for Obama's priorities
- Even at 200, Poe endures in pop culture
- Colombia arrests 2 suspects in pyramid scheme
- US judges reject delay request in Gitmo hearings
- Beekeepers fear sting of imported Australian hives
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- New details emerge about US Airways flight
- Media group worried by Venezuela journalist murder
- Australian Open at a glance
- NTSB: Pilot landed in Hudson to avoid catastrophe
- A national hero but not quite in the spotlight
- Analysts: Tapping reserves risky for Venezuela
- Workers begin hoisting plane from Hudson River
- Girl in China critically ill with bird flu
- 76ers win 7th straight, return to .500
- US moves 4 Gitmo detainees, rejects hearing delays
- Soldier reunites with Rachet: 'Fuzzy little love'
- Miyazaki says he can't stand modern animation
- WORLD at 1600GMT
- Johnson leads at Sony, but 18-year-old in mix
- Report: Russia and Ukraine reach gas deal
- Taiwan hands out $2.5 billion in spending vouchers
- 76ers top Knicks to win 7th straight
- US moves 6 Gitmo detainees, rejects hearing delays
- Gunfire injures 3 in Montana town
- Russia and Ukraine reach gas deal
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Crews hoist ditched plane from Hudson River
- Kenya's Kenneth Mugara wins Mumbai Marathon
- Russia and Ukraine reach gas deal
- NATO: 1 soldier killed in southern Afghanistan
- Mexican collapse? Drug wars worry some Americans
- SKorean military on alert after North's statement
- AMERICAS NEWS AT 0500 GMT
- Hewitt: leave Australian Open in January
- Armstrong has high hopes for Obama
- Global slump casts a pall over Chinese New Year
- A look at China's Lunar New Year
- Crawford back to normal after Bush term ends
- Gunfire kills 1, injures 2 in Montana town
- Israel unilaterally halts fire,troops stay in Gaza
- Pilot landed in Hudson to avoid catastrophe
- Thai PM plans cash handouts, village grants
- World Snowboard Championship Results
- Lance Armstrong has high hopes for Obama
- Crews hoist ditched plane from Hudson River
- Japan PM: Will fight to enact economic measures
- Perfect Yao leads Rockets past Heat
- Pretrial sessions set for former Taiwan president
- Tennis says little impact from economic crisis
- Australian Open order of play
- Adelaide, Melbourne in share of top spot
- Rockets fall in southern Israel
- 100 in Hong Kong protest Israeli attacks on Gaza
- Iran calls cease-fire a defeat for Israel
- Pakistan: 15 militants, 1 soldier killed
- Avalanche kills 10 in Afghanistan
- Israel unilaterally halts fire, rockets persist
- German election year starts with state vote
- EU welcomes unilaterally cease-fire
- Sri Lanka military: Troops seize Tamil rebel camp
- John Laing Homes reviewing all options for funding
- Nepalese lawmaker arrested on murder charges
- Fed Express in no rush to beat record
- French say 3 soldiers survive Gabon chopper crash
- It's opportune moment to distribute vouchers: President
- Demonstrators try to attack US embassy in Beirut
- Taiwan will win race against China for democracy, freedom: Ma
- Indian cricket team to play in Sri Lanka
- Asashoryu forges on at New Year sumo
- Iraq: Electoral commission investigates fraud
- French say 3 soldiers survive Gabon chopper crash
- Landslide at Indonesian mine kills 4; 11 missing
- WLFD celebrates World Freedom Day
- SKorean president names new ambassador to US
- Japan PM vows to fight to enact economic measures
- Israel unilaterally halts fire, rockets persist
- People responsible for computer crash to be announced soon: NIA
- Sri Lanka military: Troops take another rebel camp
- Dubai investment firm sheds 10 percent of jobs
- Zimbabwe leader: no more concessions to opposition
- Australian navy intercepts suspected refugees
- Armstrong low key in comeback
- Armstrong makes comeback
- Men's World Cup Slalom Results
- WORLD at 1000 GMT
- UN chief hopes truce will hold in Gaza
- Messi says he wouldn't leave Barcelona for money
- John Laing Homes reviewing all options for funding
- Star Cruises may withdraw operations from Taiwan
- Armstrong makes comeback in Adelaide
- Turkey says Gaza cease-fire is 'first step'
- Tour Down Under results
- Nigeria militants report botched hostage rescue
- Pranger leads Austrian 1-2-3 in opening slalom run
- Big family takes home vouchers worth over NT$100,000
- Huefner wins 5th luge World Cup race of season
- 2 French troops killed in Gabon helicopter crash
- Luge World Cup Results
- Schairer edges past Delerue to win snowboardcross
- Photographer says Mugabe's wife attacked him in HK
- SKorea army on alert after North's military threat
- Armstrong downbeat in comeback
- Black boxes from downed jet on way to Washington
- Paerson, Gisin share downhill win
- Report: Macau leader's relative wanted by Interpol
- Russia, Ukraine reach gas deal; Europe still waits
- Qatar closes Israeli trade office
- Women's World Cup Downhill Results
- Can promise of direct links survive global downturn?
- War, economy, open house to fill Obama's first day
- Czechs send emergency gas to Slovakia
- Obama to lay wreath, attend concert Sunday
- Suspect in Montana slaying dead
- Blair says Gaza cease-fire is fragile
- Iraq invites oil firms to workshop in Turkey
- NT$ may drop further against greenback after central bank action
- Sri Lanka army seizes camp, says rebels boxed in
- Paerson, Gisin share downhill win
- Pope: let's all pray for Gaza truce
- Hamas: Palestinian factions to declare cease fire
- Palestinians in Gaza agree to one-week cease-fire
- Philippines identifies 3 suspects in kidnapping
- Hamas deputy leader declares cease-fire
- EU wary about latest natural gas deal
- Pranger wins men's World Cup slalom at Wengen
- Dubai to invest in Nigerian oil sector
- Hamas: Palestinian factions declare cease fire
- 4 Italian climbers fall to death in French Alps
- Gaza to eclipse Arab economic summit
- Iraq lawmakers try to break deadlock over speaker
- West Ham drops Bellamy amid transfer turmoil
- Russia eyes Ukraine's vast pipeline network
- In Rafah, despair and hope at the border
- Video threatens Germany over Afghanistan
- A festive capital readies for Obama inauguration
- Axelrod: Double-digit joblessness must be averted
- Gaza militants offer Israel weeklong truce
- World leaders race to consolidate Mideast truce
- Taiwan donates computers, wheelchairs to Saint Lucia
- Jayawardene concerned about ODI batting form
- Pakistanis rally against Israeli attacks in Gaza
- World leaders race to consolidate Mideast truce
- 5 white-knuckled minutes aboard Flight 1549
- Axelrod: Obama to engage in diplomacy right away
- Report: Iran cuts oil supplies to customers
- Speaker Pelosi weighs repeal of some Bush tax cuts
- Reports: UK govt readies massive new bank bailout
- Frozen pipe bursts, floods part of Ohio hospital
- Casey wins Abu Dhabi Championship
- Pranger wins men's World Cup slalom at Wengen
- Dubai to invest in Nigerian oil sector
- One for the road? No thanks, says Rome
- English Football Results
- Israel opens border clinic for injured Gazans
- Pakistan says will reopen at-risk girls' schools
- Salvador's leftists try for first presidential win
- Sky: Brown to announce bank bailout plan Monday
- Cole stars as West Ham beats Fulham 3-1
- Pakistan: Destroyed girls' schools to reopen soon
- Fan shot, 93 arrests at Uruguayan tournament
- Scottish Football Results
- Dubai investment firm sheds 10 percent of jobs
- Global slump casts a pall over Chinese New Year
- Port of Singapore retains global lead
- China shipbuilders to get fewer orders
- Half of commodity shippers may breach loan pacts, RBS says
- Anti-piracy group meets at U.N.
- NYK adopts emergency plan to cope with economic crisis
- Ships storing most oil in 20 years: Frontline
- Chinese New Year Celebration
at the Miramar Garden Taipei
- Far Eastern Plaza Tainan
presents Huaiyang cuisine
- Royal Chiao Hsi welcomes Lantern Festival visitors
- Yilan launches 'e-city' project
- Rotary holds Youth Awards Confab
- FET introduces charming gift for Chinese New Year
- Taiwan ex-President Chen Shui-bian pleads not guilty at corruption pretrial session
- Taiwan investigates missing vouchers after first day of distribution
- Taiwan government tracking down corruption scandal at Golden Horse Awards
- Taiwan gravel shippers say China is killing their business
- Taiwan's No. 2 chip maker delays construction of 12-inch wafer plant
- Diamond shines in Aberdeen's 4-2 win over Celtic
- Merkel's party on course to win state vote
- Downed jet lifted from ice-laden Hudson River
- Obama's view an ode to America's promise
- AZ beats Volendam 2-0 to stay top in Dutch league
- World Sprint Speedskating Championships Results
- Speaker Pelosi differs from Obama on taxes, probes
- Questions and answers on Gaza's next steps
- Little Debbie peanut butter crackers recalled
- Inter Milan loses 3-1 at Atalanta in Serie A
- Sorin expects success for Maradona with Argentina
- Israel opens border clinic for Gazans
- Suspect in Montana slaying dead
- Vancouver allowed to borrow money for village
- Fire rages at fuel depot in Indonesian capital
- Oil boat and crew kidnapped in Nigeria, 1 dead
- Downed jet lifted from ice-laden Hudson River
- US lawyer: Court ruling won't affect executions
- Russia, Ukraine reach gas deal; Europe still waits
- Dutchman attacked by javelina wants $400,000
- Many Ill. voters resigned to political corruption
- Real Madrid beats Osasuna 3-1
- Pope uses video hookup to Mexico
- Tottenham draws 1-1 with Portsmouth
- Gabon helicopter crash: 5 more bodies found
- Davis, Wang win speedskating sprint worlds
- Sundance doc wants people to know 'it's Cazale'
- PSG beats Sochaux 2-1 in French league
- UK television presenter Tony Hart dies aged 83
- Gaza truce takes hold; Israeli pullout begins
- Iraqi lawmakers try to break deadlock over speaker
- `Paul Blart: Mall Cop' nabs top box office spot
- Super Bowl remains a big bash, but ads toned down
- Israel to withdraw from Gaza as soon as possible
- Tottenham earns 1-1 draw with Portsmouth
- Jamaica launches anti-corruption hotline
- Sports figures head to DC for Obama's inauguration
- Al-Sadr's followers eye comeback in Jan. 31 vote
- Super Bowl remains a big bash, but ads toned down
- Obama's alma mater celebrates his inauguration
- 2 killed during attack on AU force in Somalia
- Suicide bomber kills campaign manager in Iraq
- Merkel's party on course to win state vote
- UK: banks to get more cash if they pass it on
- Gabon helicopter crash: 5 more bodies found
- Italian mob suspect captured in Spain
- Obamas arrive for concert at the Lincoln Memorial
- Panathinaikos beats Aris 4-0
- World leaders race to consolidate Mideast truce
- South African miners rescued from underground
- Gazans dig bodies from rubble as cease-fire begins
- ND town wants to record drinkers to prevent brawls
- Italian designers go from riches to rags
- Israeli troops begin withdrawal from Gaza
- UK: banks to get more cash if they pass it on
- Bomber kills manager of election campaign in Iraq
- Corporate America sells Obama, message of change
- Real Madrid sweeps to 3-1 victory over Osasuna
- Obamas, Bidens enjoy Lincoln Memorial concert
- 5 men killed in shootout at wedding in Mexico
- Fuel drained to prepare for move across Hudson
- NTSB: River jet's engines lost power at same time
- Former British resident may soon leave Guantanamo
- Juventus miss chance to close gap
- Police say robbers killed elderly woman's pet bird
- British territory buries 4 drowned migrants
- Denmark struggle to beat Serbia at worlds
- Merkel party makes winning start to election year
- Israel pulling out of Gaza; Hamas ceases fire
- NTSB: US Airways jet's engines lost power together
- Obama dominates 'King Sunday' at black churches
- Obama sounds a message of hope in trying times
- Brazil church roof collapses; 1 dead, dozens hurt
- Rennes slips to rare defeat in French league
- Galliani: Milan still consider Man City's Kaka bid
- Philadelphia museum receives 'Big' musical gift
- Suspect fatally shot after Mont. hospital shooting
- California rolls out a runway in Washington
- Mich. dad told to pay for child's birth or wed mom
- Commuter ferries to rescue in NYC crash landing
- Names in the Game
- 'Lost in Space' actor Bob May dies at 69
- Cardinals edge Eagles 32-25 for NFC title
- US father told to pay for child's birth or wed mom
- Monday, January 26
- Parts of monster truck examined after boy's death
- Future of abstinence-only funding is in limbo
- NTSB: Airliner's engines lost power at same time
- As challenges mount, ardor for Obama cools abroad
- Asian-American political profile rising in US
- Outgoing UN envoy says US still strongest nation
- Penguins' Fleury shuts out Rangers 3-0
- Palm oil frenzy threatens to wipe out orangutans
- Filipino maids in Mideast jobs say they face abuse
- Sweden wins cross-country team sprint race
- Philippine celebrity maid fights abuses with songs
- Wright: Obama shows blacks shouldn't accept limits
- Report: New York to lead US cities in job losses
- Former slaughterhouse CEO granted new bail hearing
- Zoeller-Crenshaw set Champions Skins Game record
- China reports second bird flu death this year
- Brazil church roof collapses; 7 dead, dozens hurt
- Consultant predicts Australian recession in 2009
- Buffett says US in 'economic Pearl Harbor'
- Man accused of burning 4 kids with acid surrenders
- No sign of US financier or his clients' millions
- Brazil church roof collapses; 7 dead, dozens hurt
- 'Lost in Space' actor Bob May dies at 69 in Calif.
- 2 snowmobilers die in British Columbia
- Plane that landed in river being moved to marina
- Fire razes major fuel depot in Indonesian capital
- Armstrong ready for Tour Down Under
- Benitez hits out at bosses over Agger contract
- Ivanovic wins opening match
- Roddick wins opening match
- Results from the Mexican football league
- Obama presidency is pinnacle of a long struggle
- Australian Open Results
- Ohio mother pleads insanity in 2 girls' drownings
- South Korea, EU launch high-level trade talks
- Ivanovic, Roddick into second round
- Cabanas scores twice as America beats Santos
- Petersen takes World Cup lead
- Bangladesh wins toss, bats first in 1st ODI
- While Obama supporters party, Bush takes it easy
- Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez wow inaugural gala
- Kimiko Date loses at Australian Open
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Pavon, Guevara lead Honduras past Chile
- Armstrong launches new cancer campaign
- Australian faces jail for insulting Thai monarchy
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Jankovic sharp in opening win
- Australia seen sliding into recession in 2009
- Taiwan's Chen pleads not guilty on graft charge
- Some Little Debbie products join snack food recall
- Cardinals to meet Steelers in Superbowl
- Ivanovic, Jankovic and Roddick into 2nd round
- US jet's engines lost power at same time
- Johnson wins Sony Open for 2nd victory in 6 starts
- Smyth, Hejduk score 300th goals
- Alba, Lohan among stars at 'Declare Yourself' bash
- Salvador's leftists try for first presidential win
- Salman Rushdie reflects on 20-year-old fatwa
- NKorean newspaper renews threats against SKorea
- Chinese delegation arrives to help handle death of monks
- China catches 1,000 cheaters during state exams
- Gaza quiet can't be achieved with might alone
- Zimbabwe leader: No more concessions to opposition
- Australian Open order of play
- Chinese tycoon resigns from appliance giant Gome
- Gitmo war court back for what may be last session
- AMERICAS NEWS AT 0500 GMT
- Obama builds collegial relationship with Congress
- SKorea replaces ministers for finance, NKorea
- World Court to rule on US executions of Mexicans
- Stoudemire and Nash help Suns beat Raptors
- China reports second bird flu death this year
- Oil falls to near $36 ahead of busy earnings week
- Major Asian markets gain modestly
- Philippine budget deficit to rise on more spending
- Djokovic wins opener at Australian Open
- China to mark defeat of Tibetan rebellion
- 3 Indonesian robbers killed in Malaysia shootout
- Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe scoreboard
- Roddick, Serbian trio into 2nd round
- Pakistan temporarily halts US-NATO supplies
- Sri Lankan military battles rebels in north
- Israeli officials: Gaza troops out by inauguration
- Australian Open at a glance
- Former V.P. to launch evening newspaper in Taiwan
- Price puts Zimbabwe in command against Bangladesh
- Roddick lauds Lance Armstrong
- Pakistan temporarily halts US-NATO supplies
- Local airline to resume direct Taipei-Paris passenger service
- UBS buys AIG commodity index for up to $150 mln
- New head for Chinese Football Association
- Australian convicted for insulting Thai monarchy
- Serbians Djokovic, Ivanovic and Jankovic advance
- Kidnapped workers ask Filipino troops to back off
- Kimiko Date Krumm loses at Australian Open
- Tattoo video application for island dream job fake
- Australian Open seeds fared
- Khmer Rouge trial set in Cambodia
- UK government announces second bank bailout
- Australian sentenced for insulting Thai monarchy
- Kenya police say 29 die in road crash
- Israel to pull out of Gaza by Obama inauguration
- RBS expects full-year loss up to 8 billion pounds
- Shanghai lawmakers slam 'Love China' cigarette ads
- Russia's plunging ruble hits a new low
- Deutsche Post expects rough 2009
- BTCO head concerned about issues pertinent to trial of ex-president
- Most Asian markets gain modestly
- NKorean media renew threats against SKorea
- Top Shiite cleric calls on voters to go to polls
- Khmer Rouge trial set for February in Cambodia
- Arab leaders meet in Kuwait on Gaza and economy
- UK government announces plans for 2nd bank bailout
- Podolski to return to Cologne
- Japan's Nikkei slightly up on yen, Obama
- Safina wins opening match
- Iraqi shoe thrower to seek Swiss asylum: lawyer
- China shares rise on buying by government fund
- RBS expects full-year loss up to 28 billion pounds
- Saudi cuts key interest rates
- Ukrainian PM heads to Moscow to sign gas deal
- RBS expects full-year loss up to 28 billion pounds
- Obama honors King on final pre-presidency day
- Euro falls slightly on dollar to $1.3287
- Romanian man killed by a bear in Transylvania
- Abolition of death penalty could set Taiwan apart from China: BTCO
- Report: Iran dismantles a US-backed spy network
- Asia, Europe officials warn against trade barriers
- Top Shiite cleric calls on voters to go to polls
- Hakuho, Asashoryu tied for lead at New Year sumo
- Britain reveals 2nd bank bailout to boost lending
- Kenya road crash leaves 29 dead, dozens wounded
- European markets jump as UK announces bailout plan
- 213 Chinese families sue dairies for tainted milk
- China's Changan launches cars in Malaysia
- Kaka's father expected in Milan for transfer talks
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Taiwan's Chen pleads not guilty on graft charge
- First strike hits new Alitalia
- Prices flat on Taipei bourse
- Two more charges added to accusation against former president
- Taiwan to cut troops amid warming China ties
- EU: recession will be deep and long-lasting
- Renault unveils 2009 F1 car
- Paper maker Stora Enso warns of poor 4Q earnings
- Hong Kong leader: economy to shrink in first half
- Ukraine PM heads to Moscow; gas deal to be signed
- Analyst: Philippine rebel talks have many spoilers
- SKorea replaces finance minister to fight crisis
- Denmark reveals bank bailout worth $18B in loans
- Dokic overcomes trials of the past to win again
- Porsche makes required bid for Scania
- Pakistan briefly halts US-NATO supplies
- In-form Athletic going for 24th Copa del Rey title
- Names in the Game
- Greece: automatic weapons found in abandoned car
- SKorea names new minister for NKorea
- 3 face retrial on London transit bombing charges
- BTCO head confident of closer Taiwan-U.K. links
- Iraqi shoe thrower to seek Swiss asylum: lawyer
- Scholar fears bigger municipalities might cause 'Yeltsin effect'
- Asia, Europe officials warn against trade barriers
- Renault shares up on prospect of government stake
- ATP Rankings
- Hong Kong leader: economy to shrink in first half
- Kenneth Clarke returns to Conservative post in UK
- Suicide attack near US base kills 1 Afghan
- EU: recession will be deep and long-lasting
- WTA Tour Rankings
- Hamas says 48 fighters slain in Israel-Gaza war
- American fights for art seized by Nazis
- Europe says no Gaza reconstruction under Hamas
- Zimbabwe leaders to hold new power-sharing talks
- Injured Macartney to miss Kitzbuehel return
- Plane's recorders lend support hero pilot's story
- Taiwan gravel shippers protest against Chinese discrimination
- Russian-registered ship loses timber in rough seas
- Florida financier still missing as clients seethe
- Cruise 'always wanted to kill Hitler'
- Swiss bank Credit Suisse quits F1 team BMW Sauber
- Saudi, UAE cut key interest rates
- Ind. pilot accused of faking death out of hospital
- Top Shiite cleric urges Iraqis to vote on Jan. 31
- European markets buoyed by British bank bailout
- EU clears French, Portuguese aid to small firms
- US pilot accused of faking death out of hospital
- Travelers warned about avian flu outbreak in China
- US dollar mixed in Europe
- U.K. considering easing visa procedures for Taiwanese travelers: BTCO
- Kenya teacher strike sends millions of pupils home
- Global Infrastructure Partners to bid for Gatwick
- Nalbandian wins opening match
- AU predicts Darfur mission to greatly expand
- Britain launches new bank bailout to boost lending
- Saudi Arabia to donate $1 billion to rebuild Gaza
- 213 Chinese families sue dairies over tainted milk
- Oil-rich Abu Dhabi outlines green energy target
- Hong Kong stock market rises on US stimulus hopes
- Bosnia anti-crime chief nabbed for organized crime
- Iranian AIDS doctors sentenced to prison
- U.K. welcomes moves in mutual interest of Taiwan, China: BTCO
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Prices slightly higher on Taipei futures market
- Roddick, Jankovic into 2nd round at Aussie Open
- Saudi king says Arab peace offer not forever
- West Ham agrees to sell Bellamy to Man City
- Kenya teacher strike sends millions of pupils home
- Djokovic, Jankovic into 2nd round at Aussie Open
- Britain announces 2nd banking rescue plan
- Asia’s largest book fair to kick off in Taipei
- Regulators were warned about parachuting financier
- Zimbabwe beats Bangladesh by 2 wickets in 1st ODI
- Reports: Billionaire could boost stake in NY Times
- EU approves aid for Austrian Airlines
- Pearson shares rally after upbeat trading update
- Museum to launch 25th anniversary exhibition
- Turkey offers to help Palestinians reconcile
- FTSE-100 index up 46.98 points at 4,194.04
- Science vs. emotion in US river dolphins debate
- Canadian musician appointed `ambassador of rivers'
- Brazil church collapse kills 8, injures 96
- HK's unemployment rate rises to 4.1%
- US interbank rates fall after 2 days of rises
- Marland to challenge Clarke for ECB chairman
- Turkey says it would mediate between Palestinians
- Arizona and Pittsburgh have opposite histories
- Super, again: Same old Steelers beat Ravens 23-14
- ECB sees 2009 growth substantially below forecasts
- Warner, Cardinals edge Eagles 32-25 for NFC title
- Queen Fabiola in serious condition with pneumonia
- Clutch play on big points gives Lu opening round grand slam win
- Spain, Portugal agree on joint World Cup bid
- Saudi Arabia to donate $1 billion to rebuild Gaza
- France urges global meeting on Palestinian state
- Merida recalls problematic bikes
- BASF expects tough market to hurt earnings
- Moldovan poet Grigore Vieru dies in car crash
- 3 men deny conspiring with London transit bombers
- Spain, Portugal agree on joint World Cup bid
- Obamas, Bidens count down to inauguration
- FTA leads to big jump in Nicaragua exports to Taiwan
- Winslet: I'm confusing DiCaprio with my husband
- Brazil stocks down ahead of jobs report
- Tom Cruise 'always wanted to kill Hitler'
- Federer opens with a win
- Oil falls below $36 ahead of busy earnings week
- Peel dropped by Wales for Six Nations
- Irish bank shares dive amid Anglo nationalization
- Northern Trust exemption to help minority golfers
- Czech gov't seeks to increase Afghanistan troops
- Turkey marks anniversary of journalist slaying
- Ireland shuns Trapattoni for World Cup return
- Bush making calls to world leaders
- Prominent authors to gather at Taipei book exhibition
- Last-place Inverness fires manager Brewster
- Uganda rebels blamed for church attack in Congo
- Federer starts pursuit of 14th Grand Slam
- BASF expects tough market to hurt earnings
- Gay rights advocates protest outside Warren church
- Election win boosts Merkel's hopes
- Taylor Dent on court again after 3 back surgeries
- Russia: lawyer who opposed freeing colonel killed
- European markets down as banking stocks plummet
- Ferguson relies on youngsters to reach cup final
- Denmark's FLSmidth trims 600 jobs
- Kenya fires national team coach Kimanzi
- France urges global meeting on Palestinian state
- Bulgaria mulls nuclear reactor plan amid gas halt
- France urges global meeting on Palestinian state
- Danish plane makes unscheduled landing due to fire
- Russia: arms sales to Georgia will draw sanctions
- 9 ex-Montenegro policemen charged with war crimes
- Md. zookeeper critically injured in jaguar attack
- Zookeeper critically injured in jaguar attack
- Czech Cabinet plans to sell national carrier CSA
- Kaka's father arrives in Milan for transfer talks
- Russia, Ukraine to sign gas deal, end standoff
- Oil-rich Abu Dhabi outlines green energy target
- Pakistan militants bomb 5 schools in northwest
- EU says no Gaza reconstruction under Hamas rule
- 5 killed in crash of car, pickup truck in Wis.
- Hamburg and Man City agree on de Jong move
- Ugandan rebels blamed for church attack in Congo
- Dublin radio airs new U2 single
- Brian Joubert looks to regain European title
- Lawyer in prominent Chechnya cases slain in Moscow
- Malik: Sri Lanka has more confidence than Pakistan
- Tunisia protesters demand opening of Gaza borders
- Rwanda to restore relations with Germany
- Hungary's central bank cuts key interest rate
- Oil falls below $35 ahead of busy earnings week
- China reports 2nd bird flu death this year
- Asif freed from IPL deal due to personal reasons
- Police: 14 Indonesians die from home-brew alcohol
- Karzai: Russia in defense deal with Afghanistan
- Darfur peacekeepers to be at full strength by June
- Puerto Rican boxer Jose 'Chegui' Torres dies at 72
- World Court says US defied order in death row case
- Cricketers escape unhurt from riot in India
- French Socialists to seek no-confidence vote
- Brazil church collapse kills 9, injures 96
- Arabs: Israel ammo in Gaza had depleted uranium
- Militants in Pakistan bomb 5 schools, kill soldier
- Russia, Ukraine sign gas deal, end standoff
- Plane's recorders support hero pilot's account
- AP Sportlight
- Bulgaria gets emergency gas supply from Greece
- Postmortems confirm Chinese monks involved in homicide-suicide case
- 100 businesses apply to join layoff prevention program
- Chen pleads not guilty at pretrial session
- Israel to pull out of Gaza by Obama inauguration
- Australian writer gets three years for Thai royal insult
- MOI promises investigation into alleged missing vouchers
- Taiwan scholars concerned over 'Yeltsin effect'
- Gravel shippers protest over 'unfair' direct links
- Travelers warned to be aware of avian flu outbreak in China
- Ministry of National Defense considers troop cut
- Taipei Lantern Festival gets a new look
- Taipei International Book Fair focuses on Thailand's culture
- Taiwan should abolish death penalty: BTCO
- GIO to examine alleged corruption at Golden Horse
- Taiwan debt rating outlook cut to negative
- Former vice president to launch evening newspaper
- Taipei-Paris flights to be resumed
- Murder mystery
- China has second bird flu victim
- Chinese police fire into air in property dispute: official
- Kennedy's torch passes to Obama
- Man who threw shoes at Bush seeks asylum in Switzerland: lawyer
- Church roof collapse in Brazil kills at least seven
- U.S. Airways jet black box points to bird collision
- Captain faces jail over Indonesian ferry disaster: police
- Obama has high levels of support
- Khmer Rouge trial
- Palm oil frenzy threatens to wipe out orangutans
- 'Overwhelming emotion' at Obama inaugural concert
- American stars feeling 'Barackish'
- Sundance gives rise to star documentaries
- Big bucks keep box office busy
- Cheaters use spy gear on China's civil service exam: report
- U.S. father told to pay for child's birth or wed mother
- Picture by 'new artist' Putin fetches US$1.1m
- Britain adds new funds to tackle toxic assets
- Ministers in recession-hit Singapore to earn US$1 million
- China to inject US$1.5 billion into power sector, media reports
- Australia seen sliding into recession in 2009: analyst
- Obama banks on stimulus plan to revive economy
- South Korea sacks finance chief and North Korea policymaker
- Citigroup says it is committed to Japanese brokerage businesses
- Denmark agrees on US$18b line of credit to finance institutions
- Kirin in talks to buy stake in San Miguel
- UBS-AIG deal
- Mazda cuts salaries
- Saudi cuts rates
- Sunworld Dynasty presents Chinese New Year specials
- Japanese feast for New Year at Nakayama of Hotel Royal Taipei
- Far Eastern Plaza Taipei launches consumer voucher added value offer
- Miramar welcomes jazz artist
- ADB, TFN bring advanced interactive HD TV experience to Taiwan
- Kaohsiung Lantern Festival to kick off on January 31
- Taipei shares close little changed
- Oil prices fall to near US$36 per barrel
- Asian stocks gain on Obama hopes
- Dollar gains on yen as markets wait for new U.S. stimulus plan
- Zola not fazed by Bellamy's impending departure
- Real ride luck to close gap on Barcelona
- Juventus fail to capitalize after Doni downs Inter
- Cardinals, Steelers book Super Bowl showdown
- Former Masters champ Johnson wins Sony Open
- Nash leads Suns past Toronto in return to Canada
- Crosby makes winning return as Penguins beat NY Rangers
- Jankovic, Djokovic lead charge into Open second round
- Clutch play on big points gives Taiwan's Lu opening win
- Shades-wearing Tomic smashes age record
- Vancouver to borrow half a billion to finish Olympic Games village
- Kaka's father meets with AC Milan on Man City bid
- French soldier's body found off Gabon
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Taiwan court hears former close aide of ex-President Chen Shui-bian
- Taiwan cuts foreign labor force by 30,000
- Taiwan still looking for missing consumption vouchers as considering second round
- Taiwan strengthens info campaign against bird flu from China ahead of Lunar New Year
- Taiwan case for return Lafayette commission payments suffers blow in Switzerland
- Time for Ma to clarify Taiwan`s direction
- Israel: Gaza militants fire mortar at Israel
- Israeli embassy in Dublin targeted by hoax package
- EU chief backs Turkey as energy partner
- Qatargas to resume LNG operations within days
- Verner says short program key to defend Euro title
- Killers denied doctor's licenses in Sweden
- Brazil loses 654,000 jobs in December amid crisis
- Banking fears grip European markets
- German woman missing 12 years found in Swiss woods
- Afghan president claims defense deal with Russia
- Employees resume strike at Hungary's main airport
- Sri Lanka searches for rebel leader
- Hundreds gather for King Day service in Atlanta
- World Court says US defied order in death row case
- Russia: lawyer who opposed freeing colonel killed
- Debate arises over Iraqi shoe thrower's future
- Egypt asks Sweden to return artifacts
- Raikkonen tests Ferrari's new car
- France: 80 detained in 2008 in terrorism sweeps
- US general: Kyrgyz base will not close
- US dollar rises in Europe
- Analysis: Ukraine may be bigger loser in gas war
- Sting brings music, eco-message to Sundance fest
- Saudi: Arab-Israel peace plan not on table forever
- Europeans seek ways to make Gaza truce last
- German FM prepares 5-point plan for Gaza relief
- Hard-liner to lead Seoul's NKorea policy
- Powell: Keep fighting for King's dream
- Bush commutes sentences of former US border agents
- Austria: Slain Chechen's father blames police
- City's bid for Kaka could damage football's image
- EU: Gas getting to EU nations hit by shortages
- Russian journalist wounded in Moscow dies
- Cayman officials issue salmonella advisory
- Jaguars quarantined after zookeeper attacked
- Injury forces 2006 world champ out of nationals
- Testing when eyes become vulnerable to cataracts
- Baseball hires Moser as anti-doping manager
- Dublin radio airs new U2 single
- 213 China families take milk case to highest court
- Group of Madrid fans use fascist signs
- Equal rights chief says UK least racist in Europe
- Despite claims, Hamas resistance was light
- NTSB investigator says probe will last a year
- Ill. governor's trial delays action on other woes
- El Salvador's leftist party trails in capital
- France gears up for auto industry summit
- Brazil church collapse kills 9, injures 106
- Clashes during anti-immigration protest in Greece
- Bellamy joins Man City from West Ham
- Ireland bank shares hit record lows
- Polanski's bid to dismiss rape case tied to film
- Ibrahimovic named best foreign player in Serie A
- Australian convicted of insulting Thai monarchy
- Iraqis out stumping for votes in show of democracy
- German FM prepares 5 point plan for Gaza relief
- Investigator says US Airways probe to last a year
- Jewish leaders: Nazi imagery incites violence
- German woman missing 12 years found in Swiss woods
- Buemi fastest at new F1 testing track
- Ibrahimovic named best player in Serie A
- Biden shushes wife after secretary of state slip
- Benin football player banned for 2 years in SA
- Brazil's Silva invites Bush for fishing trip
- 3 men killed in weekend avalanches in Montana
- Kaka sends signal to fans standing vigil
- 2 dead in snowy, 40-vehicle highway crash in Md.
- As cease-fire holds, Gazans take stock of losses
- Powell: Keep fighting for King's dream
- AP source: NY Jets agree to make Rex Ryan coach
- Confessions, some chaos as Gitmo war court resumes
- Costa Rica expects 30 percent less in investments
- Human rights lawyer killed in central Moscow
- Yemeni police kill 2 al-Qaida suspects
- US-anti-war protesters throw shoes at White House
- Chile general charged with profiting in plane sale
- Anti-war protesters throw shoes at White House
- Hamas seeks to restore order in Gaza
- El Salvador's leftist party loses capital
- McGahee released from hospital, returns home
- Boat carrying up to 35 migrants capsizes off Tunis
- Tear gas hurled at papal mission, Chavez critics
- Referee who wronged Osasuna replaced
- Colleague identifies climber who died on Aconcagua
- Canada PM to Obama: focus on financial system
- Women make guys look good
- Euro ministers urge banks to loosen lending
- US plane water landing probe to last a year
- Madrid to hold new general assembly
- For military, bad economy aids recruiting
- Plans for shake-up of Guinness brewing put on hold
- Pork producers sue EPA over new emissions rule
- Inauguration: A common destination with many paths
- Struggling Americans get a taste of inauguration
- Reports: Chrysler, Fiat discuss partnership
- Why wait? US capital parties for inauguration
- Union chief: US auto makeover deadline unrealistic
- MRSA rising in kids' ear, nose, throat infections
- Rescue efforts show difficulty of fixing bank woes
- Confessions, abuse allegations at Gitmo court
- Airlines threaten to move flights from Atlanta
- English Football Results
- David Ortiz starts training in DR for Classic
- Natural disasters doomed early civilization
- Carrey, McGregor lock lips with `Phillip Morris'
- Queen Sofia tours Spanish projects in Hispaniola
- Study: Women less able to suppress hunger
- Berlusconi says Kaka staying with Milan
- Cahill header stops Liverpool from going top
- Oklahoma conjoined twins separated during surgery
- Russia, Ukraine sign gas deal, end standoff
- Man says city of Detroit razed his fixer-upper
- Heavy rains damage Peru's Nazca lines
- Kaka rejects City offer and stays at Milan
- Brazil won't reverse decision on Italian fugitive
- Pork producers sue EPA over new emissions rule
- Jaguars quarantined after Md. zookeeper attacked
- Northern Mexico shootout kills teen
- Argentina's Fernandez meets with Raul Castro
- Handball World Championships Results
- Stars, regular folks heed Obama's call to service
- Macedonia beats Poland at handball worlds
- Hundreds of millions needed for Gaza aid, UN says
- Union chief: US auto makeover deadline unrealistic
- Peru finance chief quits, replaced by predecessor
- NZ inflation drops sharply to 3.4 percent
- Caribbean news briefs
- Australia says 2 fishermen rescued; report 18 lost
- Freestyle World Cup Results
- Court rules in favor of Cheney in lawsuit
- Evernham, Kyle Petty take backseat on merged team
- Ayers denied entry to Canada
- Zimbabwe power-sharing talks remained stalled
- NY governor says no decision yet on Senate seat
- Kaka rejects City offer and stays at Milan
- Pork producers sue US over new emissions rule
- Ike-affected A&M-Galveston classes resume Tuesday
- Inaugural bus riders bring hopes, memories
- Jaguars quarantined after US zookeeper attacked
- Police: Greek shipping magnate released
- Puerto Rican boxer Jose 'Chegui' Torres dies at 72
- NY governor says no decision yet on Senate seat
- Obama steps to door of White House _ and history
- Tuesday, January 27
- Blues rally for improbable win over Bruins
- Technology to block phones in cars isn't foolproof
- Accountant: US money manager owed $50 million
- US retailers overhaul business during recession
- Small business woes have big impact on US economy
- Obama praises old foe McCain
- Italian businessman sails well at Key West regatta
- Brazil stocks down 1.3 pct on December jobs report
- Hornets beat Pacers on Paul's late 3
- Texas girl gets new heart; sis awaiting transplant
- Cheney pulls muscle in his back
- Michelle Obama serenaded at youth concert
- 40 years on since 'Rocket' Rod's 2nd Grand Slam
- Jobless migrants flood back to China's villages
- Murray wins first-round match
- Canadian inquiry hears testimony about Taser death
- Ali salutes Obama at inaugural soiree
- US conjoined twins separated during surgery
- Murray needs only two sets to get into 2nd round
- Sri Lanka navy destroys 4 Tamil rebel boats
- China's Wen calls for steps to reverse slump
- Peru finance chief quits amid economic slowdown
- Michelle Obama, Miley Cyrus: favorites at concert
- Dementieva wins first match
- China says defense situation has improved
- South Korea, EU narrow differences over free trade
- Los Angeles sets January weather record _ for heat
- Newly absolved ex-leader eyes Nicaragua presidency
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Serena Williams wins opening match
- Australian Open Results
- Report: Toyota to slash temporary workers to zero
- Fist of power: Smith looks to Obama and beyond
- Australian stock index falls more than 4 percent
- Police clash with squatters in Seoul; 4 dead
- Gore, enviros celebrate changing of the guard
- Quakes shakes resorts in Mexico's Baja California
- Sri Lanka navy destroys 4 Tamil rebel boats
- Songwriter Clint Ballard Jr dies
- China's Wen calls for steps to reverse slump
- Murray, Williams advance as Open heats up
- Police clash with squatters in Seoul; 5 dead
- Foreign exchange rates
- Ali salutes Obama at inaugural soiree
- Russia's Gazprom: Europe gas supplies to start
- Aretha Franklin warms up for inauguration
- NY Times Co. gets $250M from Mexican billionaire
- Toyota global sales last year at 8.972 million
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Dementieva wins first match at Australian Open
- EU trade chief calls for further WTO efforts
- Records show plane suffered previous malfunction
- Shanahan scores in season debut, Devils beat Preds
- 16-year-old Chinese boy dies of bird flu
- Lawyers say environmental treaty could end whaling
- Bomb wounds 5 policemen in northwest Pakistan
- Mexican mogul Slim sees opportunity in NY Times
- Oil falls to $34 ahead of Feb contract expiry
- Malaysia on guard for dengue fever as cases double
- Toyota's global sales fell 4 percent in 2008
- Toyota to announce new president
- US: 22 militants killed in Afghan clashes
- 'Cape No. 7' to premiere in France
- Plans to close Gitmo anger 9/11 victim families
- AMERICAS NEWS AT 0500 GMT
- Toyota to name new president as global sales fall
- Worldwide, well-wishers mobilize for inauguration
- Greipel wins first stage
- Canada offers to back MacKenzie gas project
- Greipel wins first stage
- China calls for better military ties under Obama
- Toyota taps founder's grandson as new president
- Venus Williams advances at Australian Open
- Gonzalez ousts Hewitt in 1st round
- Records show plane suffered previous malfunction
- 16-year-old Chinese boy dies of bird flu
- Asian markets fall sharply on banking sector woes
- Shanghai ups food hygiene; coliform found in cakes
- Palestinian supporters urge U.S. to end support for Israel in Gaza
- NZ: Fiji may face more sanctions over no elections
- Murray, Williams sisters advance as Open heats up
- Bush saying goodbye to Washington, hello to Texas
- Sri Lanka elects to bat first
- Inaugural speeches make their point in a hurry
- Crowds of 1M or more to test DC
- Tour Down Under stage one results
- Republicans leave capital for beach, ski slopes
- Australian Open order of play
- Pakistani militants kill 6 suspected US spies
- Inauguration a culminating moment for Biden
- Air France-KLM: 3Q operating profit likely down
- Most of Little Rock 9 headed to inauguration
- Number of foreign laborers in Taiwan to be cut by 30,000
- Much in Obama stimulus bill won't hit economy soon
- Australian stock index falls more than 3 percent
- Portland mayor admits past relationship with teen
- Williams follows Obama news back home
- First inauguration for Roberts as chief justice
- Ministry of Defense to tighten fitness standards for troops
- Australian Open seeds fared
- Filipino troops press on with search for hostages
- Russia restarts gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine
- Toyota taps founder's grandson as new president
- Dublin radio broadcasts new U2 single
- Tsonga wins opening match
- Fishermen saved off Australia after 25 days at sea
- Oil falls below $34 ahead of Feb contract expiry
- Burberry 3Q revenue up 30 pct, cuts over 500 jobs
- Hatless Murray gets hot
- Son: China activist detained ahead of inauguration
- Australian Open at a glance
- Japan stocks lose ground amid Europe bank woes
- Air France-KLM warns of loss in 3rd quarter
- Armstrong happy after 1st day back
- Iraqi education official escapes assassination
- China's Wen to attend Davos forum
- China shares rise on industry stimulus plan hopes
- Euro falls against dollar to $1.2948
- Report of Gaza mortar fire incorrect
- Government launches crisis-managment services to SMEs
- Taiwan shares fall 2.8 percent
- Russia restarts gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine
- France wants to work quickly with US on Mideast
- Fiat shares halted amid reports of Chrysler deal
- Iguchi returns to Japan with Lotte
- Letters to Michelle Obama collected into a book
- Excerpts from book to Michelle Obama
- Downhill training canceled due to snowfall
- World Snowboard Championship Results
- Karzai urges US to prevent civilian deaths
- Gaza family returns home after phosphorus blast
- France considering new aid for auto makers
- Asian markets fall on banking woes; Europe gains
- Fiat VP confirms Chrysler talks
- Polish justice minister resigns after prison death
- British inflation falls to lowest since April 2008
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- Thai academic charged with insulting the king
- China financial cops linked to Gome tycoon case
- Asashoryu leads New Year tournament
- Prices lower on Taipei futures market
- Shares plunge on Taipei bourse
- Robinho walks out on Manchester City
- Police clash with protesters in Seoul; 6 dead
- CLA to subsidize training for involuntarily unemployed
- Iraqi FM: Arabs unable to agree on Gaza statement
- UN chief to Gaza, Hamas holds victory rallies
- British inflation falls to lowest since April 2008
- Plenty spent on endangered species list's tortoise
- Chan tops Hsieh in all-Taiwanese battle at Australian Open
- Economy, piracy at top of France-Singapore talks
- Hong Kong stock index drops nearly 3 percent
- 16-year-old Chinese boy dies from H5N1 bird flu
- Anderson, Kreiner win gold at snowboard worlds
- Taiwan aims to bolster special partnership with Japan in 2009: MOFA
- German investor confidence improving
- India test fires missile in province near Pakistan
- BMW Sauber unveils 2009 car
- EU agency: food poisoning cases on the rise
- Names in the Game
- BMW to reduce work hours for 26,000 employees
- Pound slumps against dollar on credit rating fears
- Consumption voucher program shows initial results: president
- Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Robinho walks out on Manchester City
- EU Court: illness no reason to deny paid leave
- Iraqi FM: Arabs unable to agree on Gaza statement
- Chung to step down as head of SKorean soccer
- Crowds of 1 million or more to test Washington DC
- Karzai urges US-NATO to prevent civilian deaths
- Dollar up, gold up in morning trading
- Air France-KLM warns of loss in 3rd quarter
- Spain: crash of warplanes leaves 3 pilots dead
- Pakistan bowls out Sri Lanka for 219 in 1st ODI
- Mideast responds to Obama with hope, skepticism
- Ancelotti hails Kaka's decision to stay at Milan
- Russian gas cutoff ends as supplies reach Slovakia
- Thai PM will investigate migrant abuse charges
- Renault chief: Save car industry
- Cabinet to set up social security network to help prevent suicide
- Flushed away: EU artwork removes Bulgarian toilet
- Zimbabwean lawmakers put off power-sharing debate
- Blake sharp in winning Australian Open match
- ECB confirms Marland to challenge chairman Clarke
- Hundreds of Rwandan troops enter eastern Congo
- Cortina downhill training canceled
- European delegation in Taiwan to help push for Taiwan's WHA bid
- TFAM to launch 'Madden Reality: Post-Taipei Art Group' exhibition
- 10 Ugandan rebels killed, commander captured
- Web grief: Funeral webcasts gain in popularity
- Oil falls below $34 amid excess supply
- US reaches deal on Afghan supply routes to troops
- Israel: Gaza militants fire mortar into Israel
- Mitsubishi to halt main Japan plant for 3 weeks
- French Institute sets Jan. 31 deadline for scholarship applications
- BMW to reduce work hours for 26,000 employees
- China urges Hamas to 'face reality,' stop attacks
- Espanyol replaces Mane with Pochettino as coach
- Bush leaves note for Obama in Oval Office
- EU Court backs Sony in Bob Dylan case
- Kinnear, Brown charged over FA Cup confrontation
- European stocks steady ahead of Obama inauguration
- UN chief tours damaged Gaza headquarters
- German investor confidence improves
- Fiat and Chrysler sign alliance plan
- Serena follows Obama news while at Aussie Open
- Klitschko's WBC title defense set for Stuttgart
- Government to create 200,000 jobs in 2009
- Report: Austrians warned Chechen to be targeted
- Winslet: I'm confusing DiCaprio with my husband
- Kaohsiung City issues meal vouchers to poor children
- Source: German retailer Metro to cut 15,000 jobs
- Diego not on Juventus shopping list
- Warplanes crash in Spain leaving 3 pilots dead
- Worldwide, people mobilize for Obama inauguration
- Obama inauguration lifts troubled nation
- Man City accuses Milan of reneging on Kaka deal
- FTSE-100 index up 9.54 at 4,118.01
- Rally in Chechnya protests lawyer's murder
- Nadal wins opening match
- Three fans admit indecent chanting at Campbell
- US, European interbank rates fall modestly
- Former VP urges expats in U.S. to push for new government's support
- US reaches deal on Afghan supply routes to troops
- Wall Street points toward lower opening
- Bayern says Ribery not for sale
- Saudi sailor from hijacked tanker returns home
- SKorea: NKorea still carrying out nuclear deal
- Analysts: Obama has no room for error with Russia
- Several small quakes shake Northern California
- 10 Ugandan rebels killed, commander captured
- Nadal in top form at Australian Open
- Arab leaders unable to agree on Gaza
- EU's top justice official criticizes Bulgaria
- Kidnappers free elderly Greek shipping magnate
- Fiat and Chrysler sign alliance plan
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- SKorea approves troop dispatch near Somalia
- Ban calls Gaza situation 'heartbreaking'
- WADA questions PCB over Asif's detention for opium
- Schalke sends Ze Roberto back to Brazil
- Southern Taiwan farmer grows organic jujubes using own method
- Tsonga back to scene of 2008 run
- Man United begins global search for shirt sponsor
- Afghanistan seeks control over NATO deployments
- Analysts: Obama has no room for error with Russia
- Japan defeats Yemen 2-1 in Asian Cup qualifier
- BMW Sauber confirms F1 commitment
- Avram Grant turns down Bulgaria bid
- 3 die after being knocked off train roof in India
- Ban demands probe into deadly Israeli attacks
- Source: German retailer Metro to cut 15,000 jobs
- Brazil stocks down for 2nd day in a row
- Frenetic street scene awakens Washington
- Blake sharp in winning Australian Open match
- Iran ready to open to energy ties with EU
- Sundance: Film fest welcomes futuristic flicks
- Kenyans prepare for Obama party of a lifetime
- US-UAE nuclear deal has messages for Iran
- TD Ameritrade 1Q profit falls 23 pct, cuts outlook
- Johnson & Johnson 4Q profit rises 14 percent
- 6N: Scotland call up Jackson for Wales game
- Crowds of 1 million or more to test U.S. capital
- Iraq's vice president criticizes PM over the south
- Turkish military angered over officer suicide
- Greek shipping magnate: well-treated by kidnappers
- Belgium urges probe into Israeli actions in Gaza
- SKorean convicted of marital rape commits suicide
- EU, South Korea move closer to free trade deal
- Russia warns against sending weapons to Georgia
- European stocks helped by Obama inauguration
- Hamas holds victory rallies as UN chief tours Gaza
- GPS maker lowers revenue forecast
- Pope gives Obama his blessing
- Crowds throng streets of U.S capital
- Four fans banned for indecent chanting at Campbell
- Rohm & Haas cuts 900 jobs, takes $90M in charges
- Pakistan beats Sri Lanka by eight wickets in ODI
- NY Times agrees to financing deal with billionaire
- Diego caught drunk driving
- Constellation divests commodities wing in Europe
- Obama's day starts with church, coffee with Bush
- Canada's central bank cuts rate
- Merkel: US key to solving financial crisis
- Roma's Totti hoping to return for Napoli match
- Icelandic lawmakers return to work amid protests
- Bulgaria could host 2016 Winter Youth Games
- Star Cruises group chairman visits Kinmen
- Pakistan crushes Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in ODI
- Iraq bringing home Saddam yacht
- China will ease pressure on Taiwan on case-by-case basis: scholars
- Inauguration security tight for US festivities
- Worldwide hopes soar for Obama inauguration
- Guyana demands to see legislators' personal assets
- Robinho says he has no dispute with Man City