英文新聞列表 English News List
- Penguins pull one back in Stanley Cup
- Kaka's Real move not final as Chelsea hovers: Spanish press
- AU Optronics, Taiwan flat panel stocks advance on China sales
- Taiwan Bureau has no plan to allow ethylene plants in China
- Taiwan women care more about breast size than men: survey
- Google, Yahoo, Microsoft investigated on hiring
- Israel removes key roadblock in West Bank
- Jolie overtakes Winfrey on Forbes' Celebrity 100
- Taiwan health department not endorsing setup of tobacco plant
- Tiananmen leader Wu’er Kaixi slams Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou after forced return from Macau
- Taiwan government says water supply abundant by the end of July
- Taiwan media groups slam Want Want’s media manipulation for private matters
- Taiwan adds two confirmed cases of H1N1 flu virus for total of 16
- Outgoing U.S. rep calls on Taiwan to sustain its democratic achievements
- Taiwan to cut taxes for international operations and distribution centers
- Appeals court to hear appeal of Chrysler sale
- Climate change may trigger wars in Middle East
- Carl Bildt may talk to Karadzic lawyers
- Russian president urges Belarus chief to relax
- Worse-than-expected economic data hurt stocks
- US economic concerns weigh on world markets
- French Open Results
- Captain of Air France Flight 447 was son of pilot
- US services economy shrinks more slowly in May
- Will denying Kim cognac have any effect on NKorea?
- Federer into French SFs for 5th year in a row
- FIFA nets $184M profit in 2008
- GM, Chrysler defend slashing car dealerships
- US, Russians hold talks for nuke treaty
- Heavy seas hamper search for Flight 447 debris
- German minister bearish on Arcandor aid
- Serena loses, Federer through at French Open
- Mexican police questioned about missing official
- Metal workers clash with police in northwest Spain
- US dollar higher in Europe
- GM, Chrysler defend slashing car dealerships in US
- AP: US may put storm victims in foreclosed homes
- Republican backs off 'racist' label for US nominee
- Manchester United signs up Aon as shirt sponsor
- Bombardier reports dip in 1Q profit, revenue
- Swiss astronomer claims discovery of 2 asteroids
- US urges NKorea to end provocative behavior
- Services sector pullback slows, factory orders up
- Malaysian leader slams US for Guantanamo
- Greece: Relatives of Siemens graft suspect jailed
- Reagan statue unveiled in US Capitol building
- Malaysian PM denies knowing murdered model
- Grieving families mourn Air France crash victims
- Haye pulls out of Klitschko fight with injury
- Mexican police questioned about missing official
- US General: Progress being made against Taliban
- Federer into 20th consecutive Grand Slam semifinal
- Attorney: Yale turned blind eye when acquiring art
- UN says job crisis could last up to 8 years
- Stosur serves her way into French Open semifinals
- Putin warns Ukraine of possible gas cutoff
- Vacationing Finns vote early in EU elections
- Left-wing party set to take power in Greenland
- US government posts list of its own nuclear sites
- Sri Lanka leader hailed as king for beating rebels
- US board withdraws claim against transplant doc
- Harvard to endow chair in gay, lesbian studies
- 4 US terror plot suspects plead not guilty
- GM, Chrysler defend slashing dealerships
- Televisa, social site hi5 join to boost audience
- Woman sues comedian over `Bruno' skirmish
- Energy prices slump on surplus of oil in storage
- Obama reverses Bush immigration lawyer rule
- Astana cleared to race after giving proof of funds
- New US general vows 'careful' use of airstrikes
- Book: Obama marriage strained by 2000 House race
- Grenada to repeal law that exposed protected land
- Obama reverses Bush immigration lawyer rule
- US objects to UN report on military killings
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1800 GMT
- Neil Patrick Harris gets ready as 2009 Tony host
- Venezuela to lay undersea cable to Cuba
- US urges China to come to terms with Tiananmen
- Humpback whale struck, lodged on bow of oil tanker
- FIFA wants to keep looking at '6+5' rule
- Iraq: 7 killed in bombing of Baghdad cafe
- Sarkozy: Iran risks isolation over nuclear program
- Library clash could put George W. Bush under oath
- Sources: OAS votes to readmit Cuba
- Policeman killed in Ingushetia
- Cirque du Soleil founder space-bound
- Pavin wants players at Celtic Manor before Cup
- Marilynne Robinson wins Orange Prize for Fiction
- Paris Hilton trial delayed over film
- In main Swat town, no sign of civilians or Taliban
- Yahoo CEO: Shake-up needs more time, not Microsoft
- Putin warns Ukraine of possible gas cutoff
- GM, Chrysler say closing US dealerships necessary
- Reformist rival: Ahmadinejad 'downgraded' Iran
- Kuznetsova hangs on to make French Open semifinals
- Bank of America may drop USOC sponsorship deal
- British & Irish Lions beat Golden Lions 74-10
- Red Wings encouraged by Pavel Datsyuk's practice
- Mine That Bird 2-1 favorite for Belmont Stakes
- US state legislature advances gay marriage
- Canadian pot activist to plead guilty this summer
- Woman sues comedian over `Bruno' skirmish
- FIFA remembers 31 fans killed in incidents
- Obama visits Saudi king, finalizes speech
- Sarkozy: Iran risks isolation over nuclear program
- FIFA seeking better security for fans, players
- WHITE HOUSE NOTEBOOK: Obama treated like king
- US may not be ready with numbers for climate deal
- 10-year-old US girl copes with unusual cancer
- US wants Sadr City base open after deadline
- Ferrari looking to challenge Brawn at Turkish GP
- Greece: Arsonists attack police station
- Stewart atop NASCAR standings wearing owner's hat
- Tiananmen security tight on crackdown anniversary
- 10 Jamaican police fired for ties to lottery scam
- Reformist rival: Ahmadinejad 'downgraded' Iran
- Drama-free consistency making Patrick a contender
- Gold prices fall sharply as dollar rebounds
- Lawsuits target oil company operations overseas
- Bank of America wants more out of USOC sponsorship
- Yahoo CEO: Shake-up needs more time, not Microsoft
- Attorney: Yale turned blind eye when acquiring art
- Obama reverses Bush US immigration lawyer rule
- OAS votes to readmit Cuba after 47 years
- Doe Run Peru shuts smelter, seeks to delay cleanup
- Worse-than-expected economic data thwarts rally
- Serena Williams loses at French Open; Federer wins
- Democrats make political use of war funding bill
- No scars: New obesity surgery goes through mouth
- US role in climate treaty depends on China
- NASA clears space shuttle for June 13 launch
- Brit Lions wallop Golden Lions 74-10
- NYC club bouncer guilty in woman's death
- US state legislature approves gay marriage
- Report: Shark kills snorkeler in Red Sea
- Worse-than-expected economic data thwart rally
- GM, Chrysler say slashing US dealerships necessary
- LeBron released from hospital after surgery
- Largest field of more than 40,000 in NYC Marathon
- US role in new climate treaty hinges on China
- Organization of the Air France crash probe
- AP source: GM studying more temporary shutdowns
- Waters may prevent recovery of flight recorders
- LA mayor: Dating won't impact political decisions
- Gonchar provides calming influence on and off ice
- US 10-year-old copes with breast cancer
- Bin Laden's Obama criticism a sign he is worried
- New Hampshire Legislature approves gay marriage
- French Open at a glance
- Federal judge tosses warrantless wiretap cases
- US plays at France in 2010 Fed Cup
- Del Potro next up for Federer at French Open
- Saudis happy about Obama visit but look for action
- Rival: Ahmadinejad moves Iran toward dictatorship
- DirecTV CEO departs for News Corp.
- `Embarrassing' mistake puts US nuclear list online
- Federer nears 1st French Open title, 14th major
- Colleague: Charged transit cop thought man had gun
- Wives of 2 IndyCar drivers give birth 1 day apart
- Obama visits Saudi king on eve of key speech
- Defense psychologists: 'Rockefeller' is delusional
- NetApp claims victory in bidding for Data Domain
- Compton wants to show heart at Memorial
- Mexican cartel member shot and killed in El Paso
- Brazil's Maicon may miss Uruguay match
- California city approves ID cards for residents
- New Hampshire governor signs gay marriage law
- Dollar rebounds against major currencies
- Wie seeks first win at loaded State Farm Classic
- US state executes man who burned woman alive
- No joke: Pens think they're ready for Red Wings
- Bond yields fall for 2nd day on weak economic data
- Wednesday's International Football Results
- Equatorial region known for massive storms
- Blues queen Koko Taylor dies at 80
- Descendant of Brazil's last emperor died on flight
- Cirque du Soleil founder space-bound
- El Salvador to investigate Chavez claims
- Yankees put Wang in rotation, move Hughes to pen
- Tiger & Jack play again, with a familiar outcome
- NetApp claims victory in bidding for Data Domain
- Blues queen Koko Taylor dies at 80
- A summary of the final messages from Flight 447
- Bruins F Krejci gets insurance before surgery
- Eminem 'thrilled' about pulling off Bruno stunt
- Bruins F Krejci gets insurance before surgery
- Gay marriage bill signed into law in New Hampshire
- Joe Jonas boogies to Beyonce to promote new album
- Proposed NKorea sanctions would curtail trade
- Lawsuit filed over Sonny & Cher payments
- Paris Hilton bringing her reality series to Dubai
- World Bank: Aid won't spark Palestinian growth
- OAS lifts ban on Cuba after 47 years
- Kaka looks likely headed to Madrid
- World Cup trophy set for record tour
- Public defender ask judge for no death penalty
- Congressman urges NBA to drop age minimum
- Get a wrestling gold for US, earn a lot of cash
- Activists contest Disney's Segway use settlement
- Paris Hilton bringing her reality series to Dubai
- Braves release 305-game winner Tom Glavine
- Air France jet likely broke apart above ocean
- Obama's aunt might (or might not) return to Kenya
- Orlando's Dwight Howard ready for some fun
- Cops say US man arranged wife's rape online
- Eliza Dushku meets with ex-Uganda child soldiers
- Obama visits Saudi king before high-stakes speech
- US mother pleads not guilty in child's drowning
- A question of faith divides a couple
- Asylum-seeking Brits wait deportation in US jail
- Mom of 555-pound teen returns home to face charge
- Thursday, June 11
- First lady Michelle Obama joins push for Sotomayor
- Latin America stocks plunge with commodity prices
- Plan to sell off California landmarks questioned
- Washington commemoration of Tiananmen overshadowed
- Trial of US journalists to begin in North Korea
- In US, public defender offices are in crisis
- Wisconsin chef teaches cooking in forests, fields
- Fight against foreign nuke waste in Utah continues
- Tiller death re-ignites clinic security concerns
- Analysis: Sotomayor flap about US culture divide
- Wall Drug, founded during Depression, endures
- Tour keeps spirit of Raymond Chandler's LA alive
- Low-budget fun in Aspen? Head to the outdoors
- Yankees put Wang in rotation, move Hughes to pen
- Smoky Mountains Park marks 75th anniversary
- Chavez applauds OAS vote on Cuba
- Barbados confirms 1st swine flu case
- US police: Husband arranged wife's rape online
- Bryant focused on fourth NBA title
- Defense experts: 'Rockefeller' is delusional
- Bond sought for suspect in US doctor's killing
- Anxiety issues becoming a major league problem
- UN to study security threat of climate change
- Coach Jackson close to mulling future with Lakers
- US man coming home without son after Brazil ruling
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- Itzhak Perlman performs with Venezuela's Dudamel
- FAA inspector warned of safety problems at Colgan
- Man accused of posting sex assault live on Web
- Military: Detainee who died not on hunger strike
- Fugitive Philippine policeman extradited from US
- US prosecutors dealt blow in wire transfer case
- 5 dead, 12 injured when van rolls in Arizona
- Filipino rescuers search for 21 boat passengers
- Malaysia to blow the whistle on litterbugs
- Caribbean news briefs
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Tiananmen leader held in Macau on 20th anniversary
- Boston's Beckett holds Detroit hitless into 7th
- 'Perfect Storm' fisherman convicted in Canada
- NKorea's top court to try 2 US journalists
- Suzuki's hit streak reaches 27 games
- San Francisco supporters hold vigil for reporters
- Dead whale lodged on tanker towed out to sea
- Taiwan leader urges China to acknowledge Tiananmen
- Report: US mulling financial sanctions on NKorea
- New Zealand records 11th swine flu case
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Hoffpauir's bloop single gives Cubs 3-2 win
- Jolie overtakes Winfrey on Forbes' Celebrity 100
- AP source: Comcast adding NBA to popular service
- List of passengers aboard lost Air France flight
- Costa Rica beats US 3-1 in World Cup qualifier
- Discovery, partner to open NYC exposition center
- NKorea announces time of trial of US journalists
- Official: 3 rare elephants poisoned in Indonesia
- Indonesia granted $1 billion ADB loan
- Edison Chen calls sex photos youthful indiscretion
- Toyota Prius tops monthly auto sales in Japan
- Toni Morrison speaks up for free speech
- 10-year-old US girl copes with breast cancer
- China confirms 7 more swine flu cases; total at 58
- Ex-US gov.: I'm `Mr. Mom' in wife's TV absence
- Oil hovers above $66 as 3-month rally cool off
- New Zealand welcomes back rebel players
- Check-in loophole lets woman into secure airport areas for 40 hours
- Taiwan's computer war game simulates China attacks
- Dutch, British get chance to vent anger in EU vote
- A look at the parties sitting in the EU Parliament
- A glance at the European integration project
- How to find Euro vote results
- Breakdown of seats in European Parliament voting
- A look at the duties of a European legislator
- EU achievements and setbacks, 2004-2009
- Questions and answers on the European Parliament
- Wal-Mart says it will create 22,000 jobs in 2009
- Lions give 74-point warning to South Africa
- Vigils held for US reporters on trial in N. Korea
- Judge to consider Chrysler franchise terminations
- Republicans offer $23B list of spending cuts
- European Central Bank set to keep rates on hold
- In coalition war, allies can be own worst enemies
- American League Leaders
- Distressed woman goes to US Embassy
- GM, Chrysler say slashing dealerships necessary
- Bank of England likely to keep rates on hold
- Workers charged with stealing US aid to Liberia
- Patriots' safety Harrison announces retirement
- Taiwan-Japan working holiday program draws flood of applications
- Backers press for summertime vote on Sotomayor
- Oil hovers above $66 as 3-month rally cools off
- Obama travels to Cairo for outreach speech
- Federer needs 2 wins for 1st French Open title
- Tobacco bill a sharp change for lawmakers
- Demand for elite forces outpaces growth
- Love in short supply for political spouses
- Rangers beat Yankees to take AL lead
- National League Leaders
- Top 20 Concert Tours
- Reports: US pushing financial sanctions on NKorea
- Dodgers pip DBacks 1-0
- Australian defense minister quits
- MOF to study feasibility of auctioning unclaimed shopping vouchers
- Disgraced sumo trainer requests severance pay
- Malaysia Islamic opposition: No truce with gov't
- Palestinian police, Hamas clash in West Bank
- Obama in Cairo for outreach speech
- Corinthians, Internacional in Brazilian Cup final
- Toyota Prius tops monthly auto sales in Japan
- President urges China to face up to Tiananmen massacre history
- Heavy security for Sikh cleric's funeral in India
- Asian stock markets fall after US data disappoint
- US soldier killed in Afghanistan
- 2 US journalists stand trial in North Korea
- New York Philharmonic leaders visit Hanoi
- US envoy visits Pakistanis made refugees by battle
- Turkish parliament votes to demine Syrian border
- Philippine navy finds boat, rescues 19 people
- Tiananmen dissident returns to Taiwan from Macau
- Iran accuses foreigners targeting elections
- AIT invites local chefs to join U.S. food competition
- Health minister opposes plan to build tobacco plant in Miaoli
- Tiananmen 20th anniversary brings new repression
- Euro higher against dollar
- Distressed women goes to US Embassy
- French unemployment jumps to 8.7 percent in 1Q
- Pakistan: Last batch of school abductees found
- Swine flu cases in Philippines jump to 29
- Obama: US committed to working with Mideast
- Tiananmen leader, blocked, returns to Taiwan
- NKorea to host Iran in high-pressure qualifier
- Nana a winner in chaotic horse race
- IATA: Airline 2009 losses to exceed $4.7 billion
- Tiananmen student leader vows to try again to return to China
- 2 US journalists on trial in North Korea
- Thousands continue to protest in Indian Kashmir
- GM Europe chief eyes Opel profit before 2013
- Japan stocks snap six-day rally
- Japan to play in 2011 Copa America
- China shares mixed after 4-day rally
- Diplomat: US won't make same mistake with NKorea
- Oil rises to near $67 as 3-month rally resumes
- Iran accuses foreigners of targeting elections
- Russian central bank cuts interest rates
- Vice president returns to work after lung surgery
- Rice prices stable despite spring damage: agriculture council
- 3 foreign soldiers killed in Afghanistan
- Iran says Obama's speech cannot repair US image
- World markets mixed after disappointing US data
- Poland celebrates 20 years since communism's fall
- Hamas to Obama: We seek 'just solution'
- Rebel bombings cut power in southern Philippines
- Common GPS could help better track airline flights
- Malaysia confirms 3rd case of swine flu
- UK house prices rise 2.6 pct in May, report says
- Expectation mounts ahead of Obamas' Paris weekend
- Uzbek leader orders open hearing into attacks
- Euro zone retail sales edge up in April
- Aozora Bank probed for possible insider trading
- Financial losses pushing AC Milan to sell Kaka
- Iceland cuts interest rates to 12 percent
- Air France tells families no hope of survivors
- Netherlands seeking to clinch place at World Cup
- Accused mobster with depression gets house arrest
- Broad dialogue on China relations needed in Taiwan: AIT director
- OAS ends Cuba suspension after 47 years
- Catholic orders meet Irish gov't over victim aid
- Reports: 5 North Africans wanted for terrorism
- European stocks edge up ahead of rate decisions
- US dollar mostly lower in Europe
- UK house prices rise 2.6 pct in May, report says
- Cabinet passes amendment to Physician Act
- Toyota: hybrids best 'green' car for some time
- Iceland cuts interest rates to 12 percent
- Taiwanese most satisfied with recycling efforts: survey
- Researchers say Obama has German roots
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Liechtenstein banks suffer 60 pct drop in profits
- Palestinian police, Hamas clash in West Bank
- Amsterdam to go ahead with construction of subway
- Wednesday's Sports In Brief
- Field hockey officials oppose new association
- Smaller football nations get Youth Olympics shot
- Obama calls for new beginning
- UK lawmakers use e-mail in plot to topple Brown
- US envoy visits Pakistani refugees, promises aid
- Taiwan's stock prices plunge
- Obama speaks out against extremism in Islam
- Air France says no hope of survivors
- Obama acknowledges US history with Iran
- Obama rebukes Bush's democracy-building effort
- Obama: Two-state solution only answer for Mideast
- Ukraine economy down 21 percent in Q1
- Taiwan democracy an example for China: AIT director
- China: Govt should not smoke with public money
- Microsoft, Sony take aim at Nintendo Wii at E3
- Greece: 3rd suspect held in Siemens bribery case
- Swazi rights lawyer arrested under anti-terror law
- Britons found guilty of murdering French students
- US says arms talks with Russia 'productive'
- Obama: equality should be a woman's choice
- Latvia bank urges leaders to watch currency talk
- Obama invokes Quran in key points of Cairo speech
- Officials: 5 North Africans wanted for terrorism
- China confirms 1 more swine flu case; total at 59
- Obama defends religious freedoms in Cairo speech
- Obama: no permanent US presence in Afghanistan
- Mammoth skeleton unearthed in Serbia
- Oil rises to above $67 as 3-month rally resumes
- EU expects to take 'several dozen' from Guantanamo
- US stock futures point higher ahead of jobs data
- Ancic to miss Wimbledon, Davis Cup
- Taiwan records two more cases of swine flu
- Bank of England keeps interest rates at record low
- Police: 5 cops on paid leave after 1 flushes fetus
- Obama wants to improve business ties with Muslims
- England prepares for first ever game at Kazakhstan
- Italy: Radicals protest over election coverage
- Cevaer withdraws from Wales Open
- Japanese companies cut spending by record
- Ponting to speak about `player-related issue'
- Japanese interested in buying rice straw crafts from Taiwan
- US says arms talks with Russia are productive
- US pork industry baffled by bans in China, Russia
- Obama calls for new beginning between US, Muslims
- Air France says no hope of survivors in Atlantic
- Haye hopes Klitschko fight can be rescheduled
- US retailers report May sales declines
- Muslims see Obama shifting attitude, policy
- 3 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan bomb attack
- Iran accuses foreigners of targeting elections
- British naturalist wins prestigious Spanish prize
- Qatar voices Barclays support after Abu Dhabi sale
- SAfrica: Bodies of 15 more illegal miners found
- Israel warns Belarus against ties with Iran
- Dollar 3-month interbank lending rate at new low
- Malaysia confirms 3 more cases of swine flu
- Israeli settler: Obama speech is naive
- Symonds sent home from T20 World Cup
- Dutch win in Iceland will seal World Cup place
- FTSE 100 up 4.25 points at 4,387.67
- Storm kills 16 people in central China
- Bank of England keeps interest rates at 0.5 pct
- Rare baby rhino debuted at Madrid's zoo
- European Central Bank keeps rates unchanged
- Air Berlin May passenger levels down 8 percent
- ING hopes to raise euro6 billion by asset sales
- Water supply secure until late July: Cabinet
- Rebels in India's northeast kill 5 in fresh attack
- Muslims see Obama shifting attitude, policy
- Obama: Respect women who choose traditional roles
- Latvia faces fears of currency fall
- Federer is back with a chance at French Open
- Foreign wives open take-out restaurant in Chiayi
- Italy demands EU help on migration
- Obama to visit German city of reconciliation
- US retailers report May sales declines
- Advocacy group criticizes EU lobby register
- European markets await Trichet briefing
- Text of Obama's speech in Cairo
- Analysis: Obama offers unclenched fist to Muslims
- US: Serbia cooperating with UN tribunal
- Dollar gains as ECB, BofE leave rates unchanged
- US stock futures pare gains on weak retail sales
- Britons found guilty of murdering French students
- EU lauds Obama "courage" in Mideast
- Robinson is Scotland's new rugby union coach
- US hobless benefit rolls fall, initial claims dip
- Catholic orders meet Irish gov't over victim aid
- Russia's Putin visits town after protests
- US jobless benefit rolls fall, initial claims dip
- Reaction to Obama's speech to the Muslim world
- Productivity increases more than expected in 1Q
- DNA tests free Japanese man after 17 years in jail
- Sub that explored Titanic to aid Flight 447 search
- Rare baby rhino debuted at Madrid's zoo
- US stock futures move higher on jobs data
- SKorea to give $60 million in loans to Cambodia
- Israeli official: Obama speech had no surprises
- US: Serbia cooperating with UN tribunal
- Indonesia detains 69 Afghan migrants
- Romanian contingent ends Iraq deployment
- South Africa announces Confederations Cup squad
- US productivity increases more than expected in 1Q
- European Central Bank keeps rates unchanged
- Bernanke: crisis shows need for more research
- Ponting: Andrew Symonds let Australia down
- Green tea Coca Cola to debut in Japan
- Dutch, British get chance to vent anger in EU vote
- Russia defends military buildup in Caucasus
- ING to pull out of 10 countries
- Israel warns Belarus against ties with Iran
- Qatar voices Barclays support after Abu Dhabi sale
- Oil rises to $68 as 3-month rally resumes
- Jobless benefit rolls fall, initial claims dip
- WHITE HOUSE NOTEBOOK: Highlighting ties to Islam
- Italy: 5 North Africans wanted for terrorism
- US cops seek ID of alleged rapist recruited online
- Franciscans reelect Spain's Carballo as leader
- British naturalist wins prestigious Spanish prize
- Israelis divided over Obama's speech
- 3 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan bomb attack
- Muslims see shift in Obama speech, no breakthrough
- Ponting: Andrew Symonds let Australia down
- US triplet gives birth to her own set of 3
- Kosovo PM says country accepted into World Bank
- Canada keeps interest rate at record low
- Official: 4 rare elephants poisoned in Indonesia
- In US, gay marriage has political angle
- Alishan railway to be repaired by October: Forestry Bureau
- US stocks trade moderately higher on jobs data
- US says no to Iran's involvement in gas pipeline
- Veteran Frost leads Wales Open
- Israel hopes Obama speech will lead to peace
- UN: World food supply situation steady
- Neighbors who beat man over rape won't be charged
- Armenia signs contract to build nuclear plant
- Whitney Houston's new album due in September
- Safina beats Cibulkova to reach French Open final
- Judge: Chrysler has good case for franchise cuts
- White House uses Web during speech to Muslims
- Ex-head of Siemens Greece testifies in graft case
- Rio Tinto shares drop on reports Chinalco deal off
- European, British central banks keep rates steady
- Stocks mixed after data on jobs, retail sales
- Actor David Carradine found dead in Bangkok
- Poland celebrates 20 years since historic vote
- Russia optimistic on WTO entry
- Sri Lanka stops aid ship sent by overseas Tamils
- US man charged with arranging wife's rape online
- Safina beats Cibulkova to reach French final
- Vandals strike Churchill memorial in Missouri
- European markets pare gains on Wall Street losses
- Dutch climber dies after scaling Tibetan peak
- 'Rockefeller' defense rests; more testimony on tap
- Saudi Arabia beats China 4-1 in friendly
- Storm kills 20 people in central China
- Muslims see shift in Obama speech, no breakthrough
- Robbie Fowler eyes Liverpool manager job
- President returns after fruitful diplomatic tour
- Russia's Putin visits town after protests
- Spain judge to question terror suspect in Morocco
- Symonds sent home from T20 World Cup
- Denmark trims key lending rate to 1.55 percent
- Boeing to negotiate with United over new airplanes
- Greek economy shrinks 1.2 pct in 1Q
- Guyana soldiers accused of stealing gold on patrol
- US: American soldier killed in northern Iraq
- UK court sentences serial rapist to life
- US stocks mixed after data on jobs, retail sales
- Judge: US explorers must return treasure to Spain
- Canada asks Saudi embassy to waive envoy immunity
- UK lawmakers plot to topple struggling PM Brown
- Amsterdam to go ahead with construction of subway
- Senior Hong Kong official visits Taiwan
- Russian military historian blames Poland for WWII
- 4 Jamaican officers detained in kidnapping
- US lawmaker calls for sanctions against Brazil
- Britons convicted of murdering French students
- US Muslims praise Obama speech, wait for action
- Oil rises above $68 as 3-month rally resumes
- United goes jet shopping with Boeing and Airbus
- US bishop sentenced for church bell noise
- Paul McGinley: golf's world rankings aren't fair
- Advocacy group says EU lobby register is a failure
- Best of the rest compete for World Cup spots
- Intel to buy software maker Wind River for $884M
- Israel hopes Obama speech will lead to peace
- Spain metal workers, police in 2nd day of clashes
- US Treasury nominee says give bailout a chance
- Life for man who led to ban on executing retarded
- Royal D-Day row reveals divide over WWII roles
- World stocks edge higher as US jobs data loom
- Boeing deliveries inch up, orders plunge in May
- Helios crash Cyprus trial adjourns until September
- Button offers no apologies for runaway F1 success
- EU rejects Italy's demands for help on migration
- Judge: US explorers must return treasure to Spain
- Data Domain to comment on EMC bid by June 16
- China blocks any commemoration of Tiananmen
- Taiwan President urges China to face up to Tiananmen massacre history
- Wu'er Kaixi criticizes Taiwan president's Tiananmen anniversary remarks
- AIT chief calls on Taiwan to sustain its democratic record
- Confirmed (A)H1N1 cases in Taiwan rise to 16 as two more diagnosed
- Taiwan-Japan working program draws flood of applications: MOFA
- Taiwan health chief Yeh opposes plan to build tobacco plant in Miaoli
- Hepatitis B screening of immigrants should continue: Taiwan DOH
- Taiwan to cut taxes for global companies
- Water supply secure until July: MOEA
- Fewer than 200,000 babies born in 2008, says interior ministry
- Taiwan collector sees footbinding as forerunner to modern fashion
- Woman in airport security breach
- Physician Act
- Airline 2009 losses to exceed US$4.7b: association estimate
- Toyota Prius tops auto sales in Japan
- Putin warns of new European gas crisis
- China's Chery Auto raises US$425m
- Asian stocks fall after U.S. data disappoint
- U.S. stocks drift lower after data show continuing layoffs
- Oil higher in Asian trade
- U.S. dollar firms against yen in Asian trade
- Taipei shares close down 1.55 percent
- Taiwan cannot ignore PRC human rights
- Obama versus Muslim conspiracy theories
- Obama vows 'new beginning' with Islam
- U.S. journalists to go on trial in North Korea amid pleas for leniency
- Dalai Lama Paris trip reignites France-China tensions
- Catholic orders meet over victim aid
- Iran's elections
- Clues emerge in wreckage of Air France flight
- Ailment prompts Kim to step up power transfer
- Indonesia detains 59 bound for Australia: police
- Man freed after 17 years in jail on new DNA test
- Syrian homosexuals edge gingerly out of the closet
- Wang set for return to starting rotation
- FIFA to keep eye on foreign player imports, age limits
- Federer reaches French Open semi
- Costa Ricans rip U.S., seize World Cup qualifying lead
- Friday gets its feeling back with Freakout
- What's on
- HOT SPOTS
- Taipei Artist Village 台北國際藝術村
- National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts 國立台灣美術館
- National Palace Museum 國立故宮博物院
- Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei 台北當代藝術館
- Downsizing Down Under: low-fat recipes a global pursuit
- Slimmed-down Chinese Chicken Salad
- Three simple dinner sandwiches
- Who's afraid of 2012? Plenty of people
- Cooper graduates in 'The Hangover'
- Reality TV's Jon & Kate draw millions, but who really cares?
- 20 questions for ska legend Dave Wakeling
- For the Record
- The Riff Report
- McComedy's acting not as toned as his abs
- Last-act surprise makes it worth concentrating on 'Duplicity'
- NOW SHOWING
- Afghan doctors amazed by Taiwan Chang Gung surgeons' skills
- Walter Wang elected to Taiwan’s Formosa refiner’s board
- Hong Kong’s Mainland Affairs head makes first visit to Taiwan
- French minister says found debris not from Air France flight
- Obama in Germany on WWII remembrance mission
- Taiwan HSR subsidiary to develop Taoyuan, Hsinchu station areas
- DPP lawmaker says product label in China belittles Taiwan
- Tourette's most common in white kids, boys
- Police: 1 person dead after fan clashes in Brazil
- European, British central banks keep rates steady
- United goes jet shopping with Boeing and Airbus
- Trial set for US man accused of beheading wife
- UN to hold public war crimes hearings in Gaza
- Ex-inmates tell tales of NKorean gulag
- Catholic orders pledge more aid for Irish victims
- Ha-Ha! Ape study traces evolution of laughter
- Boeing deliveries inch up, orders plunge in May
- Fears for Olympic status key to handball election
- DC lands movie project starring Reese Witherspoon
- Nude Carla Bruni photo auctioned in Berlin
- Stocks mostly gain after data on jobs, retailers
- For D-Day vets, an emotional return to Normandy
- OAS chief praises readmission of Cuba
- Small nations seek middle ground in climate talks
- Premier League clubs 3.1 billion pounds in debt
- US Muslims: Obama speech a 1st step in fixing ties
- NKorea violates SKorean waters amid high tension
- Mammoth skeleton unearthed in Serbia
- Obamas to spend a family weekend in Paris
- Obama 'deeply saddened' by recruiter shooting
- Canadian oil giants closer to finalizing merger
- Rio Tinto shares drop on reports Chinalco deal off
- Kuznetsova beats Stosur in French Open semifinals
- US tourist drowns in Virgin Islands
- Chrysler dealers question franchise terminations
- EU donates millions to preserve Auschwitz
- Russia optimistic on WTO entry
- Actor David Carradine found dead in Bangkok
- French Open Show Court Schedules
- Dollar gains as ECB, BoE leave rates unchanged
- Nepal's new prime minister expands Cabinet
- Trinidad reports first swine flu case
- Russian pair Safina, Kuznetsova reach French final
- Taliban kill 3 US soldiers in Afghanistan
- French Open Road
- French Open Head-to-Head
- Activision sues to stop Jack Black game
- Lawyer: Astor 'ironic' in asking son about money
- Romanian contingent ends Iraq deployment
- Lawyer: Astor ironic in asking son about money
- Queen marks 500th anniversary of royal guards
- Recruiter shooting US suspect had earlier arrest
- Cirque du Soleil founder to be space tourist
- Experts say fungus causes historic decline in bats
- Jay-Z tops The Source magazine's 'Power 30'
- Rifle group appeals handgun ban to high court
- Oil rises to new high for 2009
- Brazil recovers first Air France Flight 447 debris
- French say Air France plane speed not known
- Black bears find new territory in US cities
- Sub that explored Titanic to aid Flight 447 search
- Rifle group appeals handgun ban to high court
- Dying Manson killer seeks parole; hearing put off
- Cessna Aircraft warns more layoffs coming
- Obama gets respect from militants as 'wise enemy'
- Berlusconi probed over use of gov't plane
- Somali president: No more talks with insurgents
- Gamers line up for 'Halo,' 'God of War' sequels
- Poland celebrates 20 years since historic vote
- Suits over deadly Rita bus fire settled for $80M
- Scientists uncover culprit in Huntington's disease
- Texas suing BP for pollution violations
- Palestinians say Israel razed West Bank encampment
- Muslims like Obama tone, want action to back it up
- Haiti police fire shots to deter protest; 1 hurt
- Iowa student gives classmates rat poison; all OK
- Brazil confirms 28 swine flu cases
- US envoy visits Pakistan refugees
- UN to hold war crimes hearings in Gaza, Geneva
- Deep-sea explorers may lose vast treasure to Spain
- US recruiter shooting suspect had earlier arrest
- France needs improvement for Turkey match
- GM to still release financial info when 'private'
- German zoo: Gay penguin pair raising chick
- Highlights from David Carradine's filmography
- 7 Cubans head for US, reach only US mission
- Human rights group condemns how China gives aid
- Activision sues to stop Jack Black game
- US pastor welcomes handgun owners to church event
- Celebrity classic cars auctioned in Connecticut
- Canada court orders terror suspect repatriated
- Rockies: Torrealba son, relative safe after kidnap
- White House delivers Sotomayor files to US Senate
- Cilbulkova fades after strong start against Safina
- Avalanche hire Joe Sacco as coach
- Donald takes early lead at the Memorial
- Cuba happy with OAS vote, but won't return
- Veteran Frost shares 1st round lead at Wales Open
- Howard, Bosh, Boozer to lead camp in SAfrica
- Prosecutor: Briton called for killing of leaders
- US mosque vandalized
- Yankees pitcher Burnett suspended 6 games, appeals
- Celebrity classic cars auctioned in Connecticut
- Dwyane Wade sues ex-business partner for libel
- Key Democrat questions US financial oversight plan
- Huber, Bryan win mixed doubles title at French
- Lawmaker seeks Brazil sanctions over custody case
- Texas suing BP for pollution violations
- Daly signs an endorsement with sports drink
- Senior tour letting fans in free in Minnesota
- Receiver in Caribbean scheme targets jet, wine
- Nearly 4 years for US man who sent banks threats
- Santon makes Italy's Confederations Cup squad
- Venezuela government takes over natural gas plants
- Global ocean expedition to bring new data
- Obama visits German city of reconciliation
- Mexico captures 2 of 53 escaped inmates
- Poll: Right-wing party second in Dutch Euro vote
- Junk politics? Dominica PM defends trash bin deal
- Pavin shoots 1 over at Wales Open
- Human rights group visits Texas detention center
- US experts: Bat fungus causing historic decline
- Russians Safina, Kuznetsova reach French final
- Canadian oil giants closer to completing takeover
- Amputee sprinter Pistorius faster in 400
- SEC charging ex-Countrywide CEO Mozilo with fraud
- Kenya's lions at risk from drought, pesiticide
- US and Vietnam work to settle Agent Orange dispute
- Obama cites Quran, but message is interfaith
- Final 'Rockefeller' trial witness: He's not insane
- Tony La Russa sues Twitter over alleged fake page
- Upbeat economic outlook, weak dollar buoy gold
- Madagascar's president rejects corruption charges
- Nevada brothel hopes gigolos boost business
- Text of Obama's speech to Muslims
- Canada court orders terror suspect repatriated
- Analysis: Obama's Islam success depends on Israel
- New Mexico boy dies of plague, sister recovering
- Bank, energy stocks pull market higher
- Poll: Right-wing party second in Dutch Euro vote
- Rockies catcher's son, relative safe after kidnap
- GM and Chrysler's bankruptcy cases at a glance
- Huber, Bryan win mixed doubles at French Open
- White House builds case for swift confirmation
- Bank, energy stocks pull US market higher
- 38-year-old Norman revived in doubles at French
- Colombia's Ospina wins Gallegos prize for novel
- French final, Russian accent: Safina-Kuznetsova
- US bank, energy stocks pull market higher
- Men's Consecutive Grand Slam Semifinals
- Man who beheaded passenger to remain hospitalized
- Obama seeks common cause with Muslim world
- 2 dead, 6 injured in California lightning storm
- US high court nominee divulges details on record
- Hedman, Tavares, Duchene shoot to go No. 1
- American journalists head to trial in North Korea
- In war-by-coalition, allies can be `first enemy'
- Mine That Bird: long shot to favorite in 5 weeks
- CDC says swine flu has peaked in Mexico
- Chrysler, supporters argue sale to Fiat is fair
- Lukas takes a shot in the Belmont Stakes
- Banks borrow more from Fed; investment cos. none
- WNBA showing progress amid tough economic times
- US: Demand for elite forces outpaces growth
- Suspect in abortion provider death talks from jail
- Sony becomes 2nd label on Vevo music video site
- Police swarm Tiananmen Square on anniversary
- US analyst says North Korean missile pad is ready
- Military versions of Hummer excluded from GM sale
- New swine flu deaths in 4 US states
- Intel, an infrequent acquirer, snaps up Wind River
- Bond yields rise after better jobless claims data
- Karadzic trial likely to take over 2 years
- Military versions of Hummer excluded from GM sale
- Maria Hernandez wins top US college golf award
- 11 bodies found inside abandoned car in Mexico
- Another George Foreman enters the ring
- Bruins Krejci has successful hip surgery
- 5th UK minister resigns, piling pressure on Brown
- Web site tracks policy changes at popular sites
- US mosque vandalized with spray-painted threat
- Jacobsen back on Champions Tour after long layoff
- Carradine's death follows Zen-like turnabout
- Senior tour letting fans in free in Minnesota
- CDC: Swine flu to spread in Southern Hemisphere
- Slumping Ortiz plans to get eyes checked
- Yankees overcome poor Wang start to beat Texas
- Audit: US food aid overpriced because of rules
- Rockies catcher's son, relative safe after kidnap
- Obama taps more big donors for ambassadorships
- Venezuela's May inflation eases to 26.8 percent
- Defense: Charges dismissed in Texas dragging death
- Nagasaki A-bomb plane co-pilot dies at age 88
- Lawyer: US attack suspect 'radicalized' in Yemen
- Wal-Mart looks for expansion overseas
- Gay bishop rejoices in gay marriage vote
- US security pick faces questions about CIA tactics
- Octuplet mom says she 'screwed up' her life
- NFLPA settles lawsuit with retired players
- Cayman Islands confirms 1st swine flu case
- Murder trial ordered for ex-Bay Area transit cop
- Charges dropped in black man's dragging death
- Mars orbiter enters safe mode
- All Blacks scrum coach renews contract
- Latin America stocks rebound as oil hits 2009-high
- Obama's message goes beyond Muslim audience
- All Blacks center Kahui sidelined for 6 months
- Friends, family react to David Carradine's death
- New angle on iconic Tiananmen moment
- 53rd Venice Biennale opens
- Duval shaken after hitting fan in head
- Brazil: Crash investigation eyes probe, sensors
- Use of roadside bombs surges in Afghanistan
- Rio Tinto announced share trading halt
- MasterCard executive sees promising consumer trend
- Venezuela cuts lending rate by 2 percentage points
- P&G phasing out Max Factor in US
- Rio Tinto announces share trading halt
- Friday, June 12
- Brazil: Crash investigation looks at sensors
- US Muslims: Obama speech catalyst for fixing ties
- Tony Las Vegas development struggles in downturn
- Shia LaBeouf to star in `Wall Street' follow up
- Film explores Katrina pet ownership disputes
- Day26 not following in Danity Kane's footsteps
- Review: `Land of the Lost,' indeed
- Theater owners behind on 3-D projectors
- Terror suspect quotes Quran in closing argument
- Is northern Sweden too far to promote movie?
- Dreyfuss promotes a return to civility, civics
- Director: 'Up' locations inspired by Venezuela
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 7-13
- Olana exhibit gives visitors Church's views
- Obama's Islamic homage wins praise
- The top ten music in the United States
- 2 US farms in deal to pay tomato pickers more
- 10 designers on a mission to save the planet
- Review: Title only clever part of `Ruins'
- US probe says dad's therapist complaints unfounded
- `Away We Go' a lovely trip toward parenthood
- Abbott, AstraZeneca seek cholesterol pill approval
- Philip Berk elected Hollywood Foreign Press head
- Ex-Lion Mike Catt could play against British Lions
- PR, DomRep leaders call for enhanced ties
- Terri Seymour attacker pleads guilty
- Washington commemorates Tiananmen anniversary
- Self-proclaimed mosque spy seeks $10M from FBI
- Pak shares first-round lead at State Farm
- FTC shuts allegedly rogue Internet provider
- Big Unit's big number: Randy Johnson wins 300th
- US reservist sentenced in Iraq contract scheme
- Study finds potential profits in conservation
- Storm kills 22 people in central China
- Greece: Bomb explodes at tax office
- New swine flu deaths reported in 5 states
- Venezuelan prosecutors charge anti-Chavez TV chief
- LeBron's postgame media snub costs him $25,000
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Gender and heritage a frequent topic for Sotomayor
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Miner Rio Tinto announces share trading halt
- American pleads guilty in Australia vacation death
- Major League Soccer Results
- Onassis half-brother facing child porn probe
- Man charged in US with threatening Obama
- New swine flu deaths reported in US
- Rio Tinto scraps deal with Chinese firm Chinalco
- Rock the vote: Nirvana bassist seeks county office
- California labor leader Jack Henning dies at 93
- North Korea mum about US journalists' trial
- Key nations near agreement on NKorea sanctions
- NY clarinetist sets standard for Guinness record
- United beat New York 2-0
- Cuba central bank head replaced in gov't shuffle
- SKorea to give $60 million in loans to Cambodia
- South Korea to loan $60 million to Cambodia
- No more polka album Grammys for Jimmy Sturr
- Foreign exchange rates
- Mexico drug cartel's grenades from Guatemalan army
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- China rescues 33 kidnapped children and 25 women
- 24 killed in southwest China bus fire
- Penguins beat Red Wings in Game 4 to even series
- US girl tests positive for swine flu in Vietnam
- Jazz saxophonist Butera dies at 81 in Las Vegas
- Staal's goal starts Pens comeback, evens finals
- Stanley Cup Glance
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- 24 killed, 44 injured in southwest China bus fire
- Miner Rio Tinto scraps Chinalco deal
- Miner Rio Tinto scraps Chinalco deal
- Karadzic trial likely to take over 2 years
- China plans organ donation system to ease shortage
- Lakers rout Magic 100-75 in Game 1 of NBA finals
- National Basketball Association
- NZ confirms new swine flu case, total rises to 12
- Taiwan expected to open 100 fields to Chinese investment
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Report: US to go for own sanctions on NKorea
- Armstrong announces birth of son on Twitter
- Philippine inflation at 18-month low in May
- Yao Ming voices role in Chinese animated film
- Thai authorities order autopsy on David Carradine
- Specials teams lift Penguins in series-evening win
- Elsom in doubt for Barbarians match
- Asian stocks mixed ahead of US jobs report
- Tougher Lakers rout Magic 100-75
- Dutch, British get chance to vent anger in EU vote
- A glance at the European integration project
- How to find Euro vote results
- Breakdown of seats in European Parliament voting
- A look at the duties of a European legislator
- EU achievements and setbacks, 2004-2009
- Questions and answers on the European Parliament
- Royal D-Day row reveals divide over WWII roles
- In Buchenwald stop, Obama targets Holocaust denial
- Penguins beat Red Wings, square Stanley Cup
- Sotomayor's speeches detail of life, uncertainties
- Report: Dad's complaints about GI's care unfounded
- Temp work helps mask joblessness among Americans
- National League Leaders
- SEC charges ex-Countrywide CEO Mozilo with fraud
- Lions give 74-point warning to South Africa
- Obama tries evenhanded approach in Cairo speech
- Kaohsiung mayor opposes expansion of coal-fired generators
- Safina, Kuznetsova renew rivalry in French final
- Despite fewer cuts, May jobless rate seen rising
- American jailed in wife's Australia vacation death
- Oil approaches $70 in Asia
- Final 'Rockefeller' trial witness: He's not insane
- Pakistan: Swat deal broker's aides arrested
- Indonesia told to stop prison brutality in Papua
- Aung San Suu Kyi's trial delayed a week in Myanmar
- Phillies' Hamels shuts out Dodgers
- North Korea silent about US journalists' trial
- US-China diplomats meet amid Korea sanctions drive
- Reports question Chinese Hummer acquisition
- Bynum's play sets tone
- Yao Ming voices film role leads youth camp
- China: Will ensure stimulus protects environment
- Taiwan will not open fully to Chinese advertising: official
- Frankfurt appoints Skibbe as coach
- Mitsubishi unveils $47,000 electric car
- Taiwan expects orders worth US$2.2 billion from Chinese buyers
- Thai police: Carradine death maybe accidental
- SKorea confirms 4 new cases of swine flu
- Northern Japan jolted by strong quake, no damage
- Malaysia Islamic opposition opens to non-Muslims
- New Australian defense minister appointed
- Irish, Czechs mull anti-treaty voices in EU vote
- In Buchenwald, Obama to target Holocaust denial
- Do-it-all Zetterberg wearing down for Red Wings
- Toll rises to 25 in southwest China bus fire
- High CO2 levels delay spacewalk
- Maoists clash with police in Nepal's capital
- Thai police: Carradine death maybe accidental
- French minister warns about alleged Airbus debris
- Pakistan: Swat residents turned away on road home
- Euro higher against dollar
- Daughter of ex-president faces travel restrictions
- Report: US to put its own sanctions on NKorea
- Bollywood ends boycott over multiplex fee dispute
- Gasquet maintains he never took cocaine
- Russia: state ownership in economy inevitable
- Japan stocks rebound on oil prices, weaker yen
- Spacewalk begins after delay
- British prime minister reshuffling Cabinet
- Asian stock markets gain on higher resource names
- Russia removes paper blaming Poland for WWII
- Russia: more state ownership in economy inevitable
- Thousands of Indian troops patrol Kashmir streets
- Arcandor makes new aid application
- Presidential candidate shot dead in Guinea-Bissau
- Water supply in southern Taiwan stable until late July
- French minister warns about alleged Airbus debris
- Rosberg fastest in practice for F1 Turkish GP
- World stock markets gain ahead of US jobs report
- Merkel praises Obama's Cairo speech
- Spanish newspaper publishes Berlusconi photo
- WHO urges standard diarrhea vaccine for children
- Russia: more state ownership in economy inevitable
- US fund manager agrees extradition from HK
- Vettel doubts new F1 entries for 2010
- Obama sees mood better for Mideast peace talks
- Ukraine: president to block proposed law changes
- Obama calls for new effort for 2-state solution
- 'Slumdog' kids visit Hong Kong for charity show
- Obama: No 'hard commitment' on Gitmo from Germans
- China shares fall as investors brace for more IPOs
- Kenya Airways makes first loss in 13 years
- Susan Boyle released from mental health clinic
- Oil hovers under $69 in Asia
- Lions need another big performance to worry Boks
- Disabled psychotherapist wins Love of Lives medal
- Changes to British Cabinet after reshuffle
- Amnesty calls for Sri Lanka war crimes probe
- WHO: Swine flu deaths reach 125; cases near 22,000
- German central bank: economy to stagnate in 2010
- Turkish Grand Prix Results
- US dollar mixed in Europe
- Dutch foreign minister meets Dalai Lama
- Police: Blast at mosque in Pakistan kills 10
- World markets up on mining stocks before jobs data
- Reading hires Brendan Rogers as new manager
- EU approves loans to Volvo
- Taiwan Railways folding bicycles to go on sale
- Israel: No policy change after Obama speech
- British prime minister reshuffling Cabinet
- Last drinks: Symonds dispatched for another breach
- Obama says nations must stop genocide
- Landslide in Chinese mining region buries 59
- Garmin recalls card with incorrect marine depths
- Bus fire in southwestern China kills 25
- Edie Falco returns to series TV in 'Nurse Jackie'
- Spanish newspaper publishes Berlusconi photos
- Water company asked for incentive program to encourage saving water
- Yusuf takes whimsical look at deportation in song
- Bruce Lee co-star Shih Kien dies at age 96
- Oil steady after approaching $70
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- North Caucasus police minister killed by sniper
- Liverpool's accountants issue debt warning
- Kinmen residents enjoy top welfare benefits
- Fiat still interested in Opel
- Ukraine: president to block proposed law changes
- Dutch foreign minister meets Dalai Lama
- Russian general links arms cuts to missile shield
- Rijkaard joins Galatasaray as coach
- Irish gov't faces likely losses in local elections
- WHO calls emergency meeting on swine flu
- Berlusconi: I'll resign if I lied about teen
- Court rules weapons workers can sue UK government
- Police: Blast at mosque in Pakistan kills 10
- Police conclude ex-SKorean leader killed himself
- Share prices drop slightly on Taipei bourse
- Somalia battles kill at least 11, including child
- Landslide in Chinese mining region buries 59
- Memories of Ike weigh on Texas beach city's summer
- Toyota plant on a roll with hit Prius
- Pakistan mosque bombing leaves 30 dead
- Teachers, military personnel banned from going on strike
- Shia LaBeouf spills `Transformers' secrets
- US stock futures up ahead of May unemployment data
- 2 Spanish cyclists challenge doping bans at CAS
- Latvia's PM reiterates: No devaluation
- North Caucasus police minister killed by sniper
- Thai police: Carradine death may be accidental
- German central bank: economy to stagnate in 2010
- Kazakh cycling federation pays off Astana debts
- Family of slain Briton in Italy for trial
- Valbuena to quit Marseille after Deschamps talks
- Taipei City holds exhibition on new uses for recycled materials
- FTSE-100 index up 62.86 points at 4,449.80
- Protesters clash with police in Indian Kashmir
- Lukashenko accuses Russia of blackmail
- Poor run means Portugal needs a win in Albania
- Wine critic Parker ordered to trial in France
- NZ confirms 2 new swine flu cases, total up to 13
- Canada unemployment highest in 11 years
- Sweden meets Denmark in crucial qualifier
- Taiwan's foreign exchange reserves hit record high in May
- Suicide blast at mosque in Pakistan kills 30
- Pope to meet Irish churchmen after abuse report
- US soldier killed in grenade attack in Iraq
- Indiana man to plead guilty in US plane crash
- NY parking tickets pile up on van with dead driver
- US state lawmakers approve guns in bars
- Electronic Arts stages fake protest of game at E3
- Real Madrid president wants to sign Franck Ribery
- Rooney takes on central role against Kazakhstan
- EU to probe Dutch release of EU election results
- Guinea-Bissau says it has thwarted coup attempt
- Taiwan, Hong Kong agree to improve trade ties
- Experimental Italy side to face Northern Ireland
- World markets up ahead of key US jobs data
- Taiwan, China's medical groups forge cooperation ties
- Armstrong announces birth of son on Twitter
- US military reports 2 US troop deaths in Iraq
- Latvia's PM reiterates: No devaluation
- Dollar 3-month interbank lending rate steady
- Canada refuses US Guantanamo request
- Stars coming to World Cup warmup in South Africa
- Eduardo misses Croatia's qualifier against Ukraine
- South Africa ready for World Cup warm-up
- Confederations Cup a crossroads for Brazil
- Obama on German media speculation: Stop it!
- Irish unemployment hits 13-year high of 11.8 pct
- Pope meet with Irish churchmen after abuse report
- AP Source: GM to sell Saturn brand to Roger Penske
- Ukraine president vetoes gambling bill
- Indigenous children's choir from Pingtung to perform in Europe
- American, German vets pay respects to fallen
- US jobless rate 9.4 percent in May; layoffs slow
- Halfpenny starts for Lions against Cheetahs
- A dwindling show by women in Lebanese politics
- US mother, daughter bring Vietnam swine cases to 5
- Asian canoe polo championship to take place in eastern Taiwan
- Rafael Nadal pulls out of Queen's due to injury
- Iniesta to miss Confederations Cup
- US mom charged with beating infant with crib part
- Rice farmers want more subsidies for spring damage to crops
- Economic recession encourages healthier lifestyles, survey shows
- Oil prices spike above $70
- Kyrgyz court jails man over politician's death
- UN: Some Pakistanis return to unsafe Northwest
- Reports: Georgia fully rearmed after 2008 war
- Jobless rate hits 9.4 percent in May; layoffs slow
- AP Sources: GM to sell Saturn brand to Penske
- Report: US pushing for shake-up at Citigroup
- French, Brazilians still on hunt for downed Airbus
- UK's Brown reshuffling Cabinet
- Kovalainen leads F1 practice for Turkish GP
- Delayed spacewalk ends successfully
- Family of slain Briton in Italy for trial
- UN report: Nature best controls climate gases
- World markets surge after strong US jobs data
- Libya's Gadhafi to visit Rome
- Facts about former Buchenwald concentration camp
- Halfpenny starts for Lions against Cheetahs
- Palestinian killed in West Bank demonstration
- Zenga leaves Catania for Sicilian rival Palermo
- Taiwan, HK will set up offices to promote bilateral cooperation
- Austria to miss 7 injured players against Serbia
- US man to plead guilty in US plane crash
- Stocks jump on better-than-expected jobs report
- Colbert to broadcast 4 shows from Baghdad
- Ukraine to pay its Russian gas bill
- Companies hire "shipriders" against Somali pirates
- US-China diplomats meet amid NKorea sanctions trip
- Somalia battles kill at least 11, including child
- Oil prices briefly above $70 on US jobs data
- World markets, dollar surge on strong US jobs data
- Safina ready to win 1st major title at French Open
- Wal-Mart pledges more diversity, advancement
- Finnair to cut costs by further euro100 million
- Atty: `Life-altering injuries' in `Bruno' case
- Lukashenko accuses Russia of blackmail
- US stock market pares gains after jobs report
- Siemens AG bribery scandal grips Greece
- Number of people on the dole continues to decline: CLA
- FOTA ready to start breakaway F1 series
- Vatican visits CERN's Big Bang machine
- A glance at corruption scandals in Greece
- Obama visits Buchenwald site, lays rose
- Court confirms indictment against Bosnian Serb
- Czech president sees wane of freedom in region
- Volleyball hit by 2nd cancellation in Gulf
- Court rules veterans can sue UK government
- French Open Results
- Russian general links arms cuts to missile shield
- Soderling beats Gonzalez to reach French final
- GM to sell Saturn brand to Penske dealership chain
- New US drug war strategy focuses on weapons, cash
- Russia: crisis is past peak, but not yet over
- Italy holds national day celebration
- Brazil tries to end winless streak in Uruguay
- Ramsey leads the way at Wales Open
- Prosecutor's office opens Airbus plane probe
- Soderling beats Gonzalez to reach French final
- WTO extends deadline for Taiwan to submit GPA document
- US returns body of Guantanamo detainee to Yemen
- Ramsay leads the way at Wales Open
- Gov't: First swine flu infection in Switzerland
- Mexico needs turnaround to reach World Cup finals
- Wal-Mart: We'll keep customers gained in recession
- Brazil defends jet debris sea search
- 2 amigos meet as Mexico faces El Salvador
- Dollar jumps as US jobs data send hopeful signals
- Taiwan has not relaxed combat preparedness: president
- "Slumdog" child star, 9, to publish life story
- Prosecutor: Mother starved daughter before death
- Analysis: Obama tries evenhanded approach
- Court to intesify efforts to arrest Sudan's leader
- Internet ad revenue falls 5 pct in first quarter
- Govt. reverses course on Flight 93 memorial land
- World markets up modestly despite US jobs cheer
- Atty: `Life-altering injuries' in `Bruno' case
- `Slumdog' child star, 9, to publish life story
- Chile's economy continues to decline
- Obama calls for new effort in two-state solution
- Embattled British prime minister reshuffles Cabinet in bid to survive
- Daughter of Taiwan ex-president faces travel restrictions
- Taiwan's consumer prices fall again in May
- Taiwan will not open fully to Chinese advertising: official
- Chinese buyers offset drop in overseas visitors to Computex in Taiwan
- Taiwan, Hong Kong to better trade ties
- Forex reserves
- China product label belittles Taiwan: DPP
- Founder's daughter elected to Taiwan Formosa's board
- North Korea violates South Korean waters
- Pyongyang mum about reporters trial
- Shooting suspect talks from jail
- James Purnell tipped as a new UK leader
- New swine flu death reported in U.S.
- Obama threat
- China, U.S. need to lead world in climate change, say senators
- Pakistani refugees from Swat Valley turned away from returning to homes
- A new era in store for the NSO
- Luckiest economy shines in down-and-out world
- Redeem the prison generation
- Obama's Islamic homage wins praise
- Little new in Obama's Cairo speech
- Iraq wars' deadly remnants fuel maimings, corruption
- Venice Biennale opens in midst of crisis
- NY clarinetist sets standard for Guinness record
- Carradine may have died from sex act: Thai police
- Canada's Cirque du Soleil chief heads for the stars
- Ten designers on a mission to save the planet earth
- Nurturing forests, peatlands will attack global warming
- Yao Ming voices role in Chinese animated film 'The Magic Aster'
- Palm Pre goes on sale in U.S. today
- Wal-Mart looks for expansion overseas
- P&G Co. ends U.S. sale of Max Factor products
- MasterCard executive sees promising consumer trend
- Despite fewer cuts, May jobless rate still seen rising
- GM hopes to return to profit by 2011; close to deal to sell Saturn
- Chinalco 'very disappointed' at cancelled Rio Tinto deal
- ECB warns of greater pain from eurozone recession
- Sudan scraps gum arabic monopoly
- South Korea loans
- Philippine inflation
- Taipei shares close down 0.28 percent
- Wall Street stocks end higher in hesitant trade
- Oil prices close to US$70 in Asia
- Dollar falls against euro in Asia ahead of U.S. payrolls
- Asian stocks mixed ahead of U.S. jobs report
- Media and fans call time on troubled Symonds' career
- A controversial cricketer
- Koreans Pak, Lee share LPGA lead
- England's Donald grabs lead with birdie binge
- Lance Armstrong becomes dad again
- Bayern signing
- Sponsor troubles
- Wigan manager
- Wang struggles but Yankees rally for win
- Penguins rally to level finals
- Phillies' Hamels shuts out Dodgers; Pirates complete shock sweep of Mets
- Europeans strike early Ryder Cup blow as Montgomerie leads Pavin
- Lakers rout Magic in opening game of finals
- Safina, Kuznetsova set up all-Russian final
- Accountants warn Liverpool over owners' millions in debt
- Obey the rules or start your own series, says FIA's Mosley
- Taiwan doesn’t rule out easing curbs on China chip investment
- Taiwan to evaluate liberalization of chip investments in China
- World chemicals capacity may rise at slower pace: Taiwan Formosa
- Planner to present Portland's green policies in Taiwan
- Ex-U.S. State Department official, wife held for Cuba spying
- 29 children perish in Mexico daycare center blaze
- Obama marks D-Day in Normandy
- Easing of chip curb in China should be carefully planned: Taiwan DPP head
- Taiwan minister says TMC in touch with over 5 interested companies
- Taiwan university honors 84-year-old college graduate in a special way
- Taiwan President proposes WiMAX ambulance project
- Chinese business visitors can stay longer in Taiwan under new rule
- Venezuelan state to control petrochemical sector
- Brown defies calls to step down as British premier
- Ex-nuke negotiator calls Ahmadinejad a 'demagogue'
- Peru says 5 police killed in Amazon protest
- At death camp, Obama says evil must be confronted
- Dhoni denies reports of a rift with Sehwag
- Mideast envoy to visit region next week
- UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown reshuffles Cabinet
- Spain: Big jump in swine flu cases
- Spoleto USA hits sales goal ahead of last weekend
- O'Brien seeks third English Derby triumph
- Yemen: Accused shooter not tortured in prison
- WHITE HOUSE NOTEBOOK: Wiesel, Obama at Nazi site
- Prosecutors: Videos detail US terror plot
- US looking at its own sanctions on NKorea
- 'Greatest Generation' dwindles at D-Day memorial
- Toyota-Panasonic boosts hybrid battery production
- Montgomerie to support golf's Olympic bid to IOC
- Stocks waver after better-than-expected jobs data
- Isinbayeva to warm up for worlds in London
- California arsonist faces sentencing
- Zimbabwe PM heads to Europe and the US
- Uighurs urge US court to order release
- UN: Congo toddler died after rape by rebels
- Death sentence in arson murders of 5 firefighters
- Court refers Zimbabwe land case to region leaders
- Twenty20 World Cup: Netherlands sends England in
- Govt. reverses course on Flight 93 memorial land
- US man in Brazil custody battle home without son
- Air France memo says it's replacing flight sensors
- Court refers Zimbabwe land case to region leaders
- Versace: CEO leaving
- Garmin to sell nuvifone in Asia
- UN: New uranium traces found in Syria
- FEI official avoids ban as Olympic probe starts
- US state gov. vetoes measure to end death penalty
- Sariska wins English Oaks after steward's inquiry
- Court to intensify efforts to arrest Sudan leader
- Brown defies calls to step down as British premier
- UN expert tells US gov't to fight racial profiling
- Ryder Cup captains name Celtic Manor's best holes
- Finnair to cut costs by further euro100 million
- Dispute over rent at new British GP site resolved
- US winmakers woo traditional beer drinkers
- American, German vets pay respects to D-Day fallen
- US: Lifting pork ban could boost Russian WTO talks
- Terry: Ancelotti can attract top talent to Chelsea
- Juventus confirms Ciro Ferrara as new coach
- US money manager guilty in Florida plane crash
- UK police: Ricin possibly found at suspect's home
- Force India lodges independent entry for 2010
- US looking at its own sanctions against NKorea
- US money manager guilty in Florida plane crash
- Two Confederations Cup referees injured
- Czech Republic beats Malta 1-0 in friendly
- Prosecutors: Videos detail NY terror plot
- Experts mull over lessons from Brazil plane crash
- Versace CEO steps down in widely expected move
- Yemen: Accused US shooter not tortured in prison
- 50 Cent settles lawsuit over mansion repairs
- No more polka Grammys for Jimmy Sturr _ or anyone
- US weighs approval of psychiatric drugs for kids
- Air France says it's replacing flight instruments
- Maradona, Argentina hope to rebound from 6-1 loss
- Gonzalez takes a seat on court at French Open
- Oil spikes above $70 for first time this year
- Cycling sells world title races to free-to-air TV
- Pope meets with Irish churchmen after abuse report
- Canada interested in new US free trade deal
- 12 people killed in road accident in Syria
- US authorities hunt for fugitive Bulgarian broker
- Palestinian killed in West Bank demonstration
- Medina Garrigues, Ruano Pascual win French doubles
- Experts tell WHO to consider severity of swine flu
- England vs. Netherlands Scores
- Ford Canada wants new deal with CAW
- Sprint CEO: Palm Pre is 'coming out party'
- Expert: suffocation main cause of Briton's death
- Stuttering start for England in Twenty20 World Cup
- Brazil confirms 31 swine flu cases
- Federer rallies to reach 4th straight French final
- US backs off plan to seize land for 9/11 memorial
- Bruyneel says Astana's finance problems not fixed
- Barcelona's Milito undergoes second knee surgery
- Federer rallies past del Potro in French semis
- Woods says Dubai course on hold
- High roller for US high court: nominee's jackpot
- Moustafa wins poll to lead handball 4 more years
- 23-year-old rancher claims $232.1 lottery win
- Pope meets with Irish churchmen after abuse report
- Bonds sell off amid better-than-expected jobs data
- Roger Federer's Grand Slam Finals Results
- Ex-nuke negotiator calls Ahmadinejad a 'demagogue'
- US consumer borrowing plunges by $15.7B in April
- Four militants reported killed in Ingushetia
- Men's Career Grand Slams
- US nominee drops out over ties to CIA tactics
- At least 30 reported killed in Amazon land protest
- Ramsay leads by 1 after 2nd round of Wales Open
- US launches probe into abortion doctor killing
- Ukraine says it's paid Russian gas bill
- 30 cow carcasses found in PR, floods blamed
- Puerto Rico protesters target government layoffs
- Official: Firm fined $2.3 million for toy hazard
- Paraguayan president meets with both Castros
- Consumer borrowing plunges by $15.7B in April
- Boy, 11, fatally stabbed in Jamaican juvenile home
- US couple indicted on charges of spying for Cuba
- Clinton: NKorea should release US journalists
- Labbadia joins Hamburg; Heynckes joins Leverkusen
- Reality bites Internet as 1Q ad sales fall 5 pct
- Gold prices tumble as dollar gains strength
- Shareholder lawsuit against Intel tossed out
- Apple's next iPhone crop must fight off more pests
- Nia Vardalos returns to acting as a mom
- Official: Mattel fined $2.3 million for toy hazard
- US vet Dabney among WWII vets honored by France
- England vs. Netherlands Result
- US intelligence pick bows out over CIA tactic ties
- Guyana miners accuse cops, military in gold thefts
- Twenty20 World Cup: Netherlands humiliates England
- Injected with HIV by dad as baby, teen inspires
- Former extremist now fights militancy in Pakistan
- Sprint CEO: Palm Pre is `coming out party'
- Gordon: More treatment on bad back, no surgery
- Obama's 2 pictures of Middle East emerging
- US appeals court approves Chrysler sale to Fiat
- US stocks end mixed
- Obama gets reality check from complex Mideast
- Michelle Obama, 2 daughters visit Eiffel Tower
- Del Potro in awe of crowd support for Federer
- Turkish, US diplomats discuss Armenia talks
- New drug war strategy focuses on weapons and cash
- Former junta leader to run in Mauritania election
- Venezuela tax agency fines anti-Chavez TV station
- New Orleans mayor heading to China, Australia
- New Zealander charged in US with killing wife
- DA: Simpson should remain imprisoned during appeal
- Twenty20 World Cup: Netherlands humiliates England
- Appeals court conditionally OKs Chrysler sale
- Experts mull over lessons from plane crash
- Dollar jumps as US jobs data send hopeful signals
- Former junta leader to run in Mauritania election
- France beats Turkey 1-0 in friendly
- Federer 1 win from tying Sampras' Grand Slam mark
- Obama meets wounded US troops in Germany
- Analysis: Broader US Mideast peace effort likely
- Niger to hold referendum on 3rd term
- Demands for invites foil Sarkozy plans with Obama
- Stocks end flat as unemployment rate checks gains
- Obama sees 'serious progress' for Mideast peace
- Howard agrees to 5-year contract with Everton
- Toni Braxton impersonator released in Suriname
- Drugmakers pitch meds in the works for diabetes
- Homeless man beheaded in latest Suriname attack
- England vs. Netherlands Scoreboard
- Appeals court upholds Klansman's convictions
- Public workers call off 8-day strike in St Lucia
- Obama: Buchenwald "rebuke" to Holocaust denial
- No wreckage found from doomed Air France plane
- NJ man says custody battle 'taking toll' on son
- French Open at a glance
- Spector's young wife talks about life without him
- Friday's International Football Results
- Report: US Open to Oakmont in 2016
- Dominican teen is first Caribbean swine flu death
- Nelson's return puts Magic's Alston in tricky spot
- Beer run on a lawn mower leads to arrest
- Dutch delighted as Collingwood distraught
- NKorea sanctions proposals sent to governments
- Furyk's late birdie give him a share of the lead
- Lemonheads' Dando sues GM over alleged song copy
- Garmin to sell wireless phone in Asia
- Appeals court upholds Chrysler sale to Fiat
- GM to spend $2 billion to facilitate Delphi sale
- Edu has knee surgery and misses start of season
- Botox and a resume: Job seekers get wrinkles out
- Up to 34 reported killed in Amazon land protest
- Cartoon of Sotomayor as pinata draws criticism
- US man pleads guilty to mummified sister's death
- Latin America stocks end week up before rate cuts
- Security guard charged with shoving former model
- Saturday, June 13
- Britain's Brown refuses to quit as prime minister
- Treasury, key lawmaker differ on risk overseer
- Boy, 10, shot by police during Haiti protest
- Witness to challenge US flight attendant's story
- NY eatery hits back at woman who sued to get job
- Langer leads Triton Financial Classic
- Woman decapitated, body dumped in Acapulco
- Beer run on a lawn mower leads to OUI charge
- Cuban-born Watergate burglar dies in Florida at 92
- Dutch treat: Foreign funds for NY's Hudson events
- Pro-Honduran crowd expected at Soldier Field
- NC Craigslist rape suspect has '08 Va. conviction
- Remains of missing Japanese climbers found
- US man arrested buying drugs with slaughtered pig
- Klansman's conviction upheld in 1964 kidnappings
- Dutch treat: Foreign funds for NY's Hudson events
- UN chief urges war crimes probe in Sri Lanka
- Caribbean news briefs
- EPA sued over claims of air pollution in West
- Pak, Pettersen share State Farm lead
- Ads pulled over radio hosts' transgender remarks
- NY man arrested buying drugs with slaughtered pig
- Orioles' shortstop taken to hospital
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Japanese climbers' remains found on Mount McKinley
- South Dakota rancher wins $232 million jackpot
- Calif. man gets death sentence in 5 arson murders
- Gates Foundation gets $10.4M in donations
- Milwaukee DA drops charge in 1995 murder case
- Couple accused of spying for Cuba for 30 years
- GM to spend $2 billion to facilitate Delphi sale
- Cuban-born Watergate burglar dies in Florida at 92
- Official: 27 children die in Mexico day care fire
- Up to 36 reported killed in Amazon land protest
- US panel votes to protect Mount Taylor
- New exhibit traces arc of Norman Rockwell's career
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Spy charges surprise neighbors
- 29 children killed in fire at day care in Mexico
- 6th person dies from injuries in Arizona crash
- Rivera's ninth-inning single lifts Angels
- 29 children killed in fire at day care in Mexico
- Landslide in Chinese mining region buries 78
- Major League Soccer Results
- Elsom ruled out of Barbarians for Australia match
- Late replacement Molina beats Perez
- Holden's goal enough to keep Houston rolling
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Vietnam confirms 4 new cases of swine flu
- Hampton, Lee lead Astros past Pirates
- SKorea: Won't let North use test to win allowances
- Report: 26 people dead in China from landslide
- Malaysia confirms 2 more cases of swine flu
- Militants attack convoy in northwest Pakistan
- Berlusconi grabs spotlight in Italy's EU vote
- A look at the parties sitting in the EU Parliament
- A look at the duties of a European legislator
- A glance at the European integration project
- How to find Euro vote results
- Breakdown of seats in European Parliament voting
- EU achievements and setbacks, 2004-2009
- Questions and answers on the European Parliament
- Report: 26 people killed in China from landslide
- Federer vs. Soderling in French Open final
- Long distance D'Arcy hopes to make up ground
- Philippines postpones classes because of swine flu
- Texas co. buys Filene's Basement at bankruptcy bid
- American League Leaders
- Report: US weighs guilty pleas in terror cases
- Militant ambush kills 2 Taliban-linked prisoners
- India confirms 5th case of swine flu
- Obama lacks key leaders in drug cartel crackdown
- Carradine's family wants FBI to investigate death
- Report: 26 people killed in China landslide
- SKorea: North's nukes aren't bargaining chips
- Tokyo jolted by earthquake, no damage reported
- Twins end Suzuki's hitting streak at 27 games
- FRIDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Taiwan records imported case of valley fever
- Report: Women, child protesters freed in Myanmar
- Militant ambush in Pakistan kills 2 Taliban aides
- Obama to pay tribute to D-Day fallen, meet Sarkozy
- Swine flu cases in Australia surge past 1,000
- US lottery winner 'will not squander' $232M prize
- Foreign brands gain US entry with GM's dismantling
- Officials: Husband-wife spies lured by stranger
- Ambush kills aides to pro-Taliban Pakistani cleric
- Taichung travel fair attracts big crowds with attractive discounts
- Taiwan mulls loosening semiconductor restrictions
- Obama to pay tribute to D-Day fallen, meet Sarkozy
- Ike's vision now key to US military thinking
- Sri Lankan commandos kill 2 rebels
- Clashes feared in Myanmar, 2,000 flee to Thailand
- Foreign exchange rates
- Myanmar: Calls to free Suu Kyi threaten security
- Taiwan stock prices rise in rare Saturday session
- Computex Taipei wraps up with record size, scale and turnout
- Philippine troops kill 30 Muslim rebels, take camp
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Massa fastest in final Turkish GP practice
- Probe: Flight 447 autopilot not on before crash
- Irie wins 200 meter backstroke at Japan Open
- Russia's fiscal hawk reins in currency ambitions
- Struggling E. St. Louis sees renewal from park
- Turkish Grand Prix Results
- Myanmar junta warns Suu Kyi supporters
- Family of slain Briton take stand at Italy trial
- 65% of businesses to hire fresh graduates: survey
- Obama to meet Sarkozy, pay tribute to D-Day fallen
- Report: US weighs guilty pleas in some 9/11 cases
- US mil: insurgents using youths in attacks in Iraq
- Rain hits start of third round at Wales Open
- Philippine troops seize Muslim rebel camp, kill 30
- North Korea-Iran 0-0 in WCup qualifier
- China, Turkmenistan seal $3 billion energy loan
- Hundreds of Kashmiris protest women's deaths
- Malaysians hold local birthday celebration for king
- Obama to meet Sarkozy, pay tribute to D-Day fallen
- SKorea: North's nuke, missile threats won't work
- Ireland's ruling party routed in 2 by-elections
- Body of US climber found after China avalanche
- Twenty20 World Cup: New Zealand sends Scotland in
- US mil: insurgents using teens in attacks in Iraq
- Obama, Sarkozy, agree on Middle East strategy
- Obama: Picnics have to be delayed during crisis
- Taiwan to shut down five overseas offices
- Family of slain Briton take stand at Italy trial
- Wallabies open season with 55-7 win over BaaBaas
- Probe: Airline did not replace instruments on 447
- Klitschko to face Chagaev on June 20
- Obama says North Korea must respond to diplomacy
- Scotland vs. New Zealand Scores
- France, US stand united on Iran, Mideast peace
- Obama: North Korea must engage in diplomacy
- Vettel takes pole for F1's Turkish GP
- Iraqi police chief escapes assassination attempt
- Obama pledges support on Air France investigation
- Obama, Sarkozy disagree Turkey's entry to EU
- Strauss defends Collingwood after Dutch defeat
- Scotland vs. New Zealand Result
- Obama marks D-Day's solemn 65th anniversary
- US military: Teens used in attacks in Iraq
- Obama arrives at D-Day ceremony
- Scotland vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Putin names new Sochi Olympics construction chief
- NZ beats Scotland by 7 wickets at T20 World Cup
- Obama: US would never limit Muslim scarves
- Wenger wants to bolster Arsenal defense
- Obama: `Very hard look' at next steps on NKorea
- UK gov't secures cash from Iceland over Icesave
- Taipei City reinforces fight against prohibited graffiti
- T20 World Cup: Australia wins toss, opts to bat
- Russia calls for action to stabilize grain prices
- US plan to fight drug cartels lacks agency leaders
- Mexico daycare fire kills 31 children
- Obama: 'Time to deliver' on health care
- Russia bans Belarusian milk amid growing rift
- 10 Austrians indicted in doping probe
- Republican: objectivity key question for Sotomayor
- Actor James Franco pulls out of UCLA grad speech
- Obama: Lesson of D-Day is 'don't forget'
- Patti Blagojevich plays mom to D-list celebs on TV
- Obama honors veterans, including family members
- Jesse Takamiyama retires from sumo
- Mexico day care fire kills 31 children
- Hezbollah challenges pro-West camp in Lebanon vote
- A look at key players in the Lebanese elections
- Q&A on Lebanon's parliamentary elections
- Facts and figures on Lebanon
- Lebanese parliament based on sectarian split
- Kuznetsova wins French Open women's title
- UK World War I veteran marks 113th birthday
- French Open Results
- Kuznetsova beats Safina to win French Open title
- French Open Women's Champions
- French Open Women's Final Results
- Lions 26, Cheetahs 24
- French Open Head-to-Head
- French Open Road
- Defending Big Tobacco is a lonely fight these days
- Protesters gather before funeral for slain doctor
- Peru: 9 more police killed in Amazon protest
- India confirms 8 cases of swine flu
- Australia vs. West Indies Scores
- Deadly blast in Pakistani capital
- Merkel: Private-sector solution best for Arcandor
- Sea The Stars completes Derby-2,000 Guineas double
- Lions edge Cheetahs 26-24
- Sotomayor's courtroom manner a confirmation issue
- Blast at police building in Pakistani capital
- Poland honors John Paul II with monument in Warsaw
- Obama hails 'sheer improbability' of D-Day victory
- AP Source: Guilty pleas weighed in some 9/11 cases
- Hundreds attend funeral for slain abortion doctor
- Massa's bid for 4th straight Turkish win marred
- Iran hangs 2 members of Sunni militant group
- UN labor panel urges Myanmar to free Suu Kyi
- Obama honors D-Day fallen in France
- Daycare center blaze in Mexico kills 29 children
- Computex Taipei ends with record size, scale, turnout
- MOEA to review chipmakers role in Chinese market
- Number claiming the dole continues to decline: CLA
- WTO extends deadline for Taiwan to submit GPA document
- Taiwan has not relaxed combat preparedness, says President Ma
- Two-thirds of businesses to hire fresh graduates: survey
- Taiwan records case of valley fever
- Swine flu alerts
- French sub joins search for jet crash debris
- Cartoon of Sotomayor as pinata draws criticism
- Suu Kyi party warned over trial criticism: Myanmar state media
- Australia's prime minister unveils government reshuffle
- Two Taliban aides killed in Pakistan
- Remains found
- British prime minister vows to fight on
- Swine flu cases in Australia surge to 1,009
- China landslide kills 26: reports
- Up to 36 reported killed in Amazon land protest
- U.S. mulls North Korea sanctions in U.N. talks: Clinton
- Drinking to excess is banking's hangover cure
- North Korea's defiance puts Obama in a corner
- Garmin Ltd. to sell wireless phone in Asia
- Taipei shares close up 1.32 percent
- Late fade leaves Wall Street mixed after jobs data
- Long road for Chrysler, smallest of U.S. Big Three
- China to loan US$3b to Turkmenistan
- Online ad fall
- Texas K&G
- Iran: twenty years after Ayatollah Khomeini
- Botox and a resume: job seekers get wrinkles out
- Built-in GPS footwear helps track Alzheimer's patients
- Four weeks to say exactly how Carradine died: police
- Drugmakers pitch meds in the works for diabetes
- YouTube showing Besson's Home'
- Iggy Pop: 'Literature's like coke, music's like heroin'
- Universal studio rejects charges against Cohen
- San Francisco in two days
- Updike offers his best in final stories of love, memory
- Pulitzer-winning poetry challenges concepts of reality
- Bestsellers
- A serious search for extraterrestrial life
- Battling Federer to face Soderling in final
- Byrd, Furyk seize share of PGA lead
- Pak, Pettersen share LPGA lead
- Twins end Suzuki's hitting streak at 27 games
- Dutch delighted as Collingwood distraught
- Magic hope to prevent another disappearing act
- Monty challenges at Wales Open
- Taiwan considering dropping bid for United Nations
- Taiwan Army still on track for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle in 2011
- Taiwan KMT Chairman says only one candidate for job likely
- H1N1 cases 18 and 19: Taiwanese tourist back from Australia and Utah youth
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou wants to set up Ocean Ministry
- Taiwan opposition DPP heading for public debate about China policies
- NY governor deal with unions to avoid layoffs
- Japan first qualifier for 2010 World Cup
- Blast kills 2 at police building in Islamabad
- Probe focusing on speed measuring instruments
- South Africa beat Poland 1-0 in friendly
- Obama calls for agencies to set stimulus goals
- Congolese players, official hurt in accident
- Japan first to book 2010 World Cup berth
- Iran's ex-president to sue Ahmadinejad for slander
- Burkina Faso beat Malawi 1-0 in WCup qualifier
- Australia vs. West Indies Result
- US wins clout with OAS deal on Cuba, experts say
- Windies rout Australia by 7 wickets in World Cup
- Zambia beat Rwanda 1-0 in WCup qualifier
- Air France probe focuses on airspeed instruments
- England wins 4-0 at Kazakhstan in WCup qualifying
- Japan first to qualify for 2010 World Cup
- Australia vs. West Indies Scoreboard
- 100-year-old Swiss artist unveils mural at UN
- Federer can tie Sampras, complete career Slam
- F1 Turkish GP Starting Lineup
- Brazil: 2 bodies found near jet crash site
- Slain abortion doctor eulogized as generous
- Dlouhy, Paes win French Open men's doubles title
- Obama: 'Very hard look' at next steps on NKorea
- Peru says 9 more police killed in Amazon protest
- Hamilton knew it wasn't his year before the start
- Datsyuk ready to go for Wings in Game 5
- Cup leader Stewart wrecks car in Pocono practice
- French Open Show Court Schedule
- AP Sportlight
- Friday's Sports In Brief
- Guyana drafts bill to stem rise in sexual abuse
- 2 bodies, ticket found near Air France crash site
- Jamaica seeks to register fishermen, boats
- Tornado in Italy rips off roofs, 20 injured
- Britain confirms 19 new cases of swine flu
- Illegals impact less desert military training
- England beats Argentina 37-15 in rugby test
- Iran's ex-president to sue Ahmadinejad for slander
- GM workers in Tenn. want to go 'small' again
- Italy's EU vote becomes a Berlusconi barometer
- Saturday's International Football Results
- 20K people outside US got Obama speech texts
- Israeli police clash with ultra-Orthodox Jews
- WHITE HOUSE NOTEBOOK: Obama: No time for tourism
- India vs. Bangladesh Scores
- Man sought for threatening Obama arrested
- African music star comes to US
- Obama hardens US stance on North Korean defiance
- US: Insurgents using teens to stage Iraq attacks
- Sharapova relishing return to the court
- Mexico day care fire kills 35 children
- Iraqi police chief escapes assassination attempt
- Kuznetsova beats Safina to win French Open title
- Paes recovers, wins French men's doubles title
- 4 missing when bad weather hits UK mountain race
- Australia advances to the 2010 World Cup
- Carradine family seeks FBI, forensics expert help
- Bulgaria and Ireland draw 1-1 in WCup qualifer
- South Korea reaches World Cup after UAE win
- Sarkozy gushes over Obama who keeps his cool
- Air France says speed monitors were faulty
- India vs. Bangladesh Result
- Cyprus exit poll shows conservative election win
- Palin helps NY town celebrate Alaska anniversary
- Romania beats Lithuania 1-0 in WCup qualifying
- US man sought for threatening president arrested
- Denmark beats Sweden 1-0 in WCup qualifier
- Serbia beats Austria 1-0 in World Cup qualifying
- Netherlands beats Iceland to qualify for World Cup
- Quake, aftershock strike southern Alaska
- Canada passes "Buy Canada" type resolution
- Mexico's Aviacsa wins court ruling, starts flights
- Croatia and Ukraine draw 2-2 in WCup qualifier
- Italy's prime minister to visit the White House
- Italy beats Northern Ireland 3-0 in friendly
- US mayors in 2 states popular 'tweeters'
- Brazil rolls over Uruguay 4-0 in qualifier
- Netherlands clinches spot at 2010 World Cup
- AP Sources: Cuban spies very difficult to find
- Portugal revives World Cup hopes with 2-1 win
- India begins World Cup defense with Bangladesh win
- India vs. Bangladesh Scoreboard
- Indian firm to renovate Guyana sugar mill
- 8 hospitalized after UK race hit by bad weather
- Palin helps NY town celebrate Alaska anniversary
- Brazil rolls over Uruguay 4-0 in qualifier
- Roberto Martinez close to agreeing to manage Wigan
- Obama renewing emphasis on budget cuts, economy
- St. Maarten creates new coalition government
- Trio share Wales Open lead after 6-hour rain delay
- Obama: 'Time to deliver' on health care
- Obama hails `sheer improbability' of D-Day victory
- Venezuela upsets Bolivia 1-0
- African singer criticized by Muslims plays in NYC
- US Navy sending locators to French for plane crash
- Somali activist: Man from US reported killed
- Justice lawyers urged limits on interrogations
- 9 more police killed in Amazon protests in Peru
- Argentina edges Colombia 1-0
- Canada passes "Buy Canada" type resolution
- Sunday, June 14
- NKorea warns war moves by South will be shattered
- Argentina edges Colombia 1-0
- Amish head West escaping crowds, prices in East
- Scientists eye glowing volcano crater in Hawaii
- Budget cuts threaten 'Ellis Island of the West'
- Alaskans fired up about North Korea's missiles
- AP IMPACT: In Algeria, al-Qaida extends franchise
- Japan explores using cell phones to stop pandemics
- Borges scores winner for Costa Rica
- It's a bird who wins Belmont _ Summer Bird!
- Malaysia secures coast to stop people smuggling
- Old home of Buffalo Sabres falls to wrecking ball
- US Indian tribes, police band fight crime together
- Chile upsets Paraguay 2-0
- Kerr, McPherson share State Farm lead
- Bettencourt gets his shot at Memorial
- Object flying by plane may have been model rocket
- Mexico day care fire kills 38 children
- Kidnappings spike in Pakistan
- Netherlands, Japan, Australia, South Korea qualify
- Ohioan becomes 1st black female rabbi in US
- Ethier leads Dodgers to 3-2 win
- SKorea confirms 47th case of swine flu
- Militant Hamas gets into matchmaking business
- Somali activist: Teen from US reported killed
- Dillon leads Rays over Yankees
- Castro questions timing of Cuban spy arrests
- White woman shakes up black-led SAfrica's politics
- Teen survivor of genocide awaits US graduation
- Langer maintains 1-stroke lead in Texas
- Alexander the Great's statue stirs Balkan passions
- 'Slumdog' kids perform on Hong Kong TV
- US beats Honduras 2-1 in WCup qualifier
- Florida city names plaza after Bo Diddley
- Ahmadinejad's power vs `green' reformist in Iran
- China reports 5 more swine flu cases, total at 72
- National Hockey League
- El Salvador stuns Mexico with 2-1 win
- Red Wings crush Penguins 5-0 in Game 5
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Brazil strolls, Argentina wins in WCup qualifier
- Conservatives win in Malaysia's Islamic party poll
- US beats Honduras 2-1 in WCup qualifier
- Japan and China hold talks on trade and energy
- US high court asked to block Chrysler sale to Fiat
- American League Leaders
- US high court asked to block Chrysler sale to Fiat
- Chinese rescuers attempt to save 27 trapped miners
- 90-year-old US woman gets high school diploma
- Mexican day care fire victim treated in Sacramento
- WHITE HOUSE NOTEBOOK: Obama aides engaged in Paris
- US Airways hero gets rousing hometown reception
- For the Obamas, date night in Paris
- Red Sox crush Rangers 8-1 in AL showdown
- 9 more police killed in Amazon protests in Peru
- A look at the parties sitting in the EU Parliament
- A glance at the European integration project
- How to find Euro vote results
- Breakdown of seats in European Parliament voting
- A look at the duties of a European legislator
- EU achievements and setbacks, 2004-2009
- Questions and answers on the European Parliament
- Sparks crush Shock in WNBA season opener
- Lebanon vote pits Hezbollah vs. pro-West camp
- Castroneves becomes 3-time Texas winner
- IRL-Bombardier Learjet 550k Results
- George Foreman's son wins pro debut
- Lebanon vote pits Hezbollah vs. pro-West camp
- Lebanese parliament based on sectarian split
- Facts and figures on Lebanon
- Q&A on Lebanon's parliamentary elections
- Pakistan mosque blast prompts attack on Taliban
- A look at key players in the Lebanese elections
- Chivas builds MLS lead, downs Seattle
- Filipino hostage escapes from Muslim militants
- Taiwan holds anti-terror drill, not China war game
- Report: Kim Jong Il likes youngest son 'very much'
- Obama spends time sightseeing with family
- Alabama escaped convicts caught in North Dakota
- National League Leaders
- Europe leaning right ahead of EU Parliament voting
- Carradine family takes action on probe, photos
- Dodgers homer wins it in 12th over Phillies
- New Zealand records 14th swine flu case
- Australian 13th-round rugby league scores
- AP Source: Guilty pleas weighed in some 9/11 cases
- Melbourne thrashes Brisbane to move to 4th in NRL
- Filipino hostage escapes from Muslim militants
- Main Ahmadinejad rival says supporters harassed
- Pakistanis avenge mosque blast, attack Taliban
- Australia comes of age with WCup qualification
- Netanyahu plans major policy address next week
- Australian Rules football results
- Iraq's Talabani visits ailing cleric in Iran
- Japan aiming for more at World Cup
- Obama spends time sightseeing with family
- Thai swine flu victim recovering
- Military: Rocket or mortar hits Baghdad Green Zone
- 'Slumdog' kids perform on Hong Kong TV, at mall
- Taiwan to focus on joining U.N. agencies: foreign ministry
- Indicted al-Bashir arrives in Zimbabwe
- UK's Brown faces new crisis with election results
- Mexican day care fire victims taken to Sacramento
- Indicted al-Bashir arrives in Zimbabwe
- Netanyahu plans major policy speech next week
- Somali broadcaster killed by masked gunmen
- Lotus could return to F1 in 2010
- Lebanon votes in closely-watched election
- Drivers meet with F1 teams over regulations
- President Ma envisages Taiwan as a 'tourism island'
- McGeechan, O'Connell face breakdown problems
- High court asked to block Chrysler sale to Fiat
- Anything goes in Miami Beach, except Mr. Clucky
- President joins 4 km run to promote Deaflympics
- Somali broadcaster killed by masked gunmen
- Sabotage not ruled out in China bus fire
- Zimbabwe PM takes first step in re-engagement
- 2 US soldiers in Germany have swine flu
- Taiwan's economic slowdown to wane in second half of 2009: CEPD
- McAlister drafted into All Blacks squad
- Ramsay escapes penalty in Wales Open
- Kuznetsova beats Safina for French title
- Top deputy to UK's Brown urges restraint
- Aid group: 3,000 villagers flee Myanmar shelling
- Israel charges 12 in revenge killing of soldier
- Japan and China agree to step up economic ties
- Thai insurgents launch attacks in south, killing 2
- Taliban attacks kill 9 in Afghanistan
- Europe leans right as voters choose EU Parliament
- Aid groups: 3,000 villagers flee Myanmar shelling
- Iraqis detain 5 Americans in Baghdad
- T20 World Cup: Scotland sends Proteas in to bat
- Focus: Qatar weighing Porsche bid
- Unfamiliar names alongside stars at Confed Cup
- Dutch navy escorting freed Nigerian tugboat
- Report: BlackRock leading contender for BGI
- Milutinovic takes Iraq to Confederations Cup
- Iraqis detain 5 Americans in Baghdad
- Confederations Cup a crossroads for Brazil
- For US, Confederations Cup an interruption
- Lippi wary of winning Confederations Cup
- South Africa missing top players for Confed Cup
- Spain goes into Confederations Cup as favorite
- Africa champs Egypt face tough Confederations Cup
- Kiwis facing tough task at Confederations Cup
- Iraq hopes to replicate Asian Cup success
- Main Ahmadinejad rival says supporters targeted
- Government taking steps to help boost birth rate: official
- Bodies of 2 passengers spur Air France search
- Israel: UN must get tough on Iran-Syria nukes
- Ferdinand out of England's qualifier vs. Andorra
- Japan presses China to take tough NKorea stance
- Battles, ambushes kill around 30 in Afghanistan
- President visits orphan girl he sponsors
- F1 leader Button wins Turkish GP for 6th victory
- Shootout kills 16 in Mexico's Acapulco resort
- Alaska Gov. Palin in NY to raise autism funds
- Indian police detain key Kashmir separatist leader
- Zimbabwe PM takes first step in re-engagement
- New stimulus orders stabilize bus industry
- Saudi Arabia reports 2nd case of swine flu
- Yanukovych supports direct presidential elections
- Man runs onto court in French Open final
- Brazil recovers 3 more bodies near jet crash site
- South Africa vs. Scotland Scores
- Clinton: Obama can handle that 3 o'clock call
- South Africa starts WCup with 211 against Scotland
- Ex-Iraqi trade minister released
- Brazil recovers 3 more bodies near jet crash site
- Clinton says NKorea reconsidered for terror list
- Hezbollah seeks leadership of Lebanon in election
- Arcandor seeks partnership with Metro
- 3,000 attend funeral for Haitian priest
- Officials: UK swine flu cases up to 557
- Key issues facing Iran
- Saudi Kingdom Holding investments up 23 pct in May
- Brazil celebrates 4-0 victory over Uruguay
- Taliban feel Pakistani wrath after mosque blast
- Ukraine opposition leader backs direct elections
- President vows to set up marine affairs ministry
- Federer ties Sampras' record of 14 major titles
- French Open Results
- Federer wins French Open, ties Sampras' record
- Hezbollah seeks greater power in Lebanon in vote
- Obamas tour Paris as president ends overseas trip
- South Africa vs. Scotland Result
- Israel: Tougher probes for Iran-Syria nukes
- `Up' maintains No. 1 box-office altitude with $44M
- 2009 French Open Champions
- French Open Road
- French Open Head-to-Head
- Socialsts lose, rightists gain in Austria
- French Open Men's Champions
- French Open Men's Final Results
- Men's Career Grand Slams
- Work set to begin on $8.7B trans-Hudson tunnel
- Roger Federer's Grand Slam Finals Results
- South Africa beats Scotland in Twenty20 World Cup
- Hull agrees fee with Man United for Campbell
- Republican senator irked at Obama over heath care
- Larsson likely to miss WCup qualifier for Sweden
- Turkish Grand Prix Results
- Taiwan considering dropping U.N. bid
- Lebanese flock to polls in high-stakes vote
- Taiwan's economic slowdown to wane in second half of 2009: CEPD
- KMT chairman says only one candidate for top job likely
- DPP heading for public debate about China policies: lawmaker
- Army still on track for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle in 2011
- President Ma Ying-jeou wants to set up Ocean Ministry
- New (A)H1N1 cases reported
- Obama hits back at Europe snub rumors
- Two passengers' bodies, ticket found near Air France Flight 447 crash site
- Conservatives win in Malaysia's Islamic Party poll
- Swine flu in China reaches 72 cases
- Bo Diddley plaza
- Pakistan mosque blast prompts attacks on five Taliban villages
- Malaysia secures coasts to stop people smuggling
- Family of slain British girl takes stand at Italy trial
- Slain abortion doctor Tiller eulogized as a generous man
- Pakistan eyes Swat tourism
- DPP needs self-review, not China policy debate
- Chavez proudly wears dictator title
- 'Slumdog' child stars perform in Hong Kong
- 90-year-old woman gets diploma
- A-Mei lends voice to world's poor
- Cirque du Soleil celebrates 25th with creepy crawlies
- Looking good,an obsession since antiquity
- Kidnappings spike in Pakistan
- Militant Hamas gets into matchmaking business
- Alexander the Great's statue stirs Balkan passions
- Tech-reliant Vietnam hit hard by downturn
- Japan automakers race ahead with green cars
- Indonesia meet hopes to breathe life into WTO talks
- Japan and China hold talks on trade, energy
- Africa's biggest trade bloc to launch customs union
- Apple might give a glimpse at Jobs and new iPhone
- Thai prime minister says loan will create up to two million jobs
- Canada mayors pass 釕uy Canada' type resolution
- German retailer Arcandor in talks with rival Metro
- Russia 2010 growth zero
- Guyana sugar mill
- Kuwait orders halt
- World's 1st PMP audio book developed for iPhone users
- Regent Taipei presents spa package
- Battle of the buns East-West
- Far Eastern offers Ligurian cuisine
- AMD announces availability of six-core server processor
- Evergreen, China Shipping cooperate on Asia-Europe, Asia-America trade
- TFA increases bunker surcharge
- Ship index has best winning streak in almost 3 years
- IMO adopts new convention to ensure safe ship recycling
- AADA revises bunker surcharge
- Kuznetsova stuns Safina to win French Open
- Murray starts Wimbledon build-up
- Red Sox crush Rangers 8-1 in American League showdown
- U.S. duo clings to PGA lead
- Bad day at the office for Monty
- Kerr, McPherson share LPGA lead but Miyazato makes birdie charge
- Chris Gayle force wrecks Australia as India, Kiwis win
- Holland take first European berth
- Australia, Japan and South Korea seal World Cup berths
- Mexicans stunned at El Salvador while U.S., Costa Rica win
- Taiwan Gov't plans marine affairs council as precursor to ministry
- Taiwan KMT chairman admits President Ma Ying-jeou thinking about his job
- Taiwan raises confirmed H1N1 cases to 21
- Taiwan Council of Agriculture under fire over rural foundation links with China
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou to take court action against prosecutor
- Taiwan police take part in torch run for Special Olympics
- Taiwan welcomes cooperation with China on overseas compatriot issues
- Hezbollah aims to unseat pro-Western coalition
- Algeria militants claim ambush
- Palestinian woman accused of spying for Israel
- Exit poll: Merkel's party ahead but with losses
- Germany's Metro to hold talks on store merger
- Greek conservatives set for defeat in Euro-poll
- US has 'grave concerns' over potential martyrs
- Iraqis detain 5 US contractors in Baghdad
- Families burying 38 kids killed in Mexico fire
- Extreme-right Flemish Interest loses big
- South Africa vs. Scotland Scoreboard
- 'Billy Elliot,' 'God of Carnage' look toward Tonys
- Drivers meet with F1 teams over regulations
- Bulgaria's right wing party set to win in EU vote
- Merkel ahead in Germany; rivals embarrassed
- Ex-US Rep. Jefferson faces federal bribery charges
- Some militants respond positively to Obama speech
- Boston Globe union to vote on pay, benefit cuts
- Twenty20 World Cup: Pakistan sends England in
- Luxembourg prime minister headed for election win
- Suspect in US doctor's death warns of violence
- Labour faces crucial test, Brown's fate uncertain
- Pete Sampras calls Roger Federer 'greatest ever'
- `Up' maintains No. 1 box-office altitude with $44M
- Denmark's Huldahl wins Wales Open
- Evans wins Dauphine Libere prologue stage
- France gets its Obama moment
- Poll: Danish female royal succession threatened
- Merkel ahead in Germany; rivals embarrassed
- Opposition labor party wins in Malta
- Families burying 40 kids killed in Mexico fire
- France appoints plane crash 'ambassador'
- Giant lobster roll rolls into Portland, Maine
- Drivers: Let them in for free at empty Turkish GP
- Suspect in US doctor's death warns of violence
- Hertha manager Hoeness leaves early
- Martinique confirms island's first swine flu case
- 'Rockefeller' NY kidnapping trial nearing an end
- Dauphine Libere Results
- French recover body near Air France crash site
- Ukraine's premier says coalition talks collapse
- Iraqis detain 5 US contractors in Baghdad
- T20-Pakistan-England Scores
- At Air Fance crash site, 4 more bodies recovered
- Former President Carter makes Middle East trip
- England scores 185-5 against Pakistan
- Calif. contemplating rewrite of social contract
- Exit polls: France's UMP leads European vote
- Exit polls: Romania's 2 coalition parties win
- Swede wins French boys' title
- Merkel ahead in German EU vote; rivals embarrassed
- At Air France crash site, 4 more bodies recovered
- Erica Kane becoming TV's ultimate cougar
- Cinema makes a tentative arrival in Riyadh
- Paris mayor gives Dalai Lama honorary citizenship
- Europeans punish left-leaning parties in EU voting
- Cinema comes to Riyadh for first time in decades
- Belgium's extreme-right Flemish Interest loses big
- EU estimates: New low EU elections turnout
- Man runs onto court in French Open final
- Nigeria beats Kenya 3-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Chile reports 2nd swine flu death amid 890 cases
- Soderling's improbable run ends in French final
- Major problems found in Iraq, Afghan war spending
- Polls: French conservatives lead EU vote
- Gay rights activist calls for march on Washington
- Pakistan vs. England Result
- Families bury 40 children killed in Mexico fire
- Exit polls: Center-right wins EU vote in Slovenia
- Cameroon and Morocco finish 0-0 in qualifier
- Exit polls give support to Sweden's Pirate Party
- 4 Gulf states sign a monetary pact
- 4 more bodies found in Atlantic Air France crash
- England beats Pakistan by 48 runs
- Exit poll: Poland's Civic Platform wins EP vote
- Caribbean islands renew catastrophe insurance pool
- Far-right Hungarian party wins 3 EU seats
- Greek conservatives suffer defeat in Euro-poll
- Federer wins 1st French Open for 14th major title
- Chrysler dealers scramble to unload vehicles
- Clashes in UK over extreme-right party
- Exit poll give support to Sweden's Pirate Party
- EU estimates: New low EU elections turnout
- Populist candidates win in Finland
- Gay rights activist calls for march on Washington
- Conservatives win 23 seats in Spain, Socialists 21
- French Open at a glance
- Ireland's Europe-friendly gvt may lose seat
- Officials: French conservatives lead EU vote
- Spanish conservatives win 23 seats, Socialists 21
- Former President Carter plans Gaza visit this week
- Conservatives racing ahead in EU parliament voting
- Social Democrats win 5 EU seats in Slovakia
- Pakistan vs. England Scoreboard
- French conservatives lead EU vote, greens strong
- Conservative Christian Democrats win in Belgium
- Center-right wins in EU vote in Slovenia
- Mexican colonel: Shootout kills 16 in Acapulco
- 2 largest Czech parties dominate EU elections
- Initial European Parliament vote results
- New Orleans mayor, wife quarantined in China
- Projections: Berlusconi party leading in EU vote
- Greek conservatives suffer defeat in Euro-poll
- England beats Pakistan by 48 runs
- Mexican day care deaths stir anger at safety rules
- Bear cub spotted with head stuck in feeder
- Cyprus conservatives earn narrow win in EU poll
- Brazil says 17 bodies recovered from jet crash
- Poll: Poland's ruling Civic Platform wins EU vote
- Dominica PM brushes off calls for resignation
- McAlister added to All Blacks squad
- Brazil says 17 bodies recovered from jet crash
- UK sends 1st right-extremist to EU parliament
- 10 killed in accident near Tucson, likely migrants
- Bulgaria's right-wing opposition wins EU vote
- Gabonese authorities say president "is not dead."
- Britain's Brown faces showdown with rebels
- Tiger wins the Memorial with late charge
- England, Russia and Serbia set for qualifiers
- Conservatives racing ahead in EU parliament voting
- Langer cruises to win in Triton Financial Classic
- 15 more bodies found in Atlantic Air France crash
- Kim captures State Farm with flourish
- Gabonese authorities say president "is not dead."
- Merkel party wins German vote; rival embarrassed
- Seve is 2010 Memorial honoree
- Daughter of ex-governor wins election in PR
- Ireland's govt braced for losses in EU vote
- Lebanon's pro-Western majority declares victory
- Caribbean news briefs
- 10 people killed in car rollover in US
- Partial list of winners of 2009 Tony Award
- Ecuador defeats Peru 2-1
- Shootout kills 16 gunmen, 2 soldiers in Acapulco
- Guinea loses to Ivory Coast
- Monday, June 15
- Judge to rule on Omagh bombing civil lawsuit
- Stowaway from Ethiopia found among baggage in US
- Quick reality check on herbal, other supplements
- AP IMPACT: Alternative medicine goes mainstream
- Officers buried, Indian protests continue in Peru
- A look at the most popular supplements
- NBA awards 2011 All-Star game to Los Angeles
- Asians dominate US piano competition
- Conservatives score wins in EU parliament voting
- Latvia to abandon Soviet-era bomb shelters
- Obama's problems yet to match earlier presidents'
- Initial European Parliament results by country
- Health care in Pakistan crumbles under refugee burden
- Jones leads the Braves, prevents Brewers' sweep
- Langer cruises to Champions Tour win
- Suspect in abortion doctor death warns of violence
- Brazilian Football Results
- `Smart grid' _ buzz of the electric power industry
- Internacional and Cruzeiro draw 1-1
- 'Billy Elliot' takes 7 early Tonys; Lansbury wins
- Mexico captures drug cartel suspect wanted in US
- Cuba, Colombia dominate Pan-Am Weightlifting
- Pianists from Japan, China win Cliburn
- Broncos player has swine flu, 6 others quarantined
- Alaska Gov. Palin talks about special needs in NY
- Cameroon held to scoreless draw by Morocco
- 10 people killed in car rollover in Arizona
- Bret Michaels crashes into set piece at the Tonys
- Brazilian Football Standings
- APNewsBreak: Major problems found in Iraq spending
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Cruz leads Rangers to 6-3 win over Red Sox
- Gronberg wins Nationwide Tour event
- Whalen leads Connecticut over New York
- 'Billy Elliot' takes 8 Tonys; Angela, Liza win
- `God of Carnage' takes Tony for best play
- Foreign exchange rates
- Twellman scores 100th as Revolution rout Red Bulls
- Airline industry to lose $9 billion in 2009
- Report: NKorean launch does not appear imminent
- `Billy Elliot' takes 8 Tonys; `Carnage' best play
- For US, Confederations Cup an interruption
- Brisbane player has swine flu, others quarantined
- `Billy Elliot' takes Tony for best musical
- National Basketball Association
- Lakers take 2-0 lead over Magic in NBA finals
- Jackson leads Seattle past Sacramento 80-70
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- World airlines seen losing $9 billion this year
- `Billy Elliot' wins 10 Tonys; `Carnage' best play
- Lawyer says China must free dissident writer
- Lakers win 101-96 in Game 2; lead series 2-0
- Clinton says interdiction possible for NKorea
- Bret Michaels injured by set piece at the Tonys
- AA, BA confident of expanding alliance by 2010
- Reynolds leads Diamondbacks to win in 18th inning
- China gives exporters more tax breaks
- SUNDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- NKorea bans ships from coastal waters
- NKorea sentences 2 US journalists to 12 years jail
- Jackson back in Seattle, her adopted home
- What shows won what awards at the 2009 Tonys
- Denilson fails to make Vietnam debut
- Vietnam reports 4 more swine flu cases
- Notable quotes from 2009 Tony Awards
- NKorea sentences 2 US journalists to 12 years jail
- Weather hampers search for US climbers in China
- Palin accused of lifting from Gingrich article
- US trading partners complain about protectionism
- A look at the parties sitting in the EU Parliament
- A glance at the European integration project
- How to find Euro vote results
- Breakdown of seats in European Parliament voting
- A look at the duties of a European legislator
- EU achievements and setbacks, 2004-2009
- Questions and answers on the European Parliament
- Israelis, Palestinians battle on Gaza border
- Asian stocks mixed as data suggests weak recovery
- Oil slips below $68 in Asia
- Military spouses seek residency benefits
- Cabinet to discuss stimulus spending aimed at jobs
- Xinhua: Shenzhen mayor questioned in Gome probe
- New Zealand swine flu cases rise to 17
- 8 illegal immigrants killed in rollover in Arizona
- Federer's win stirs debate about best ever
- Iraq: Bombing of minibus in Shiite area kills 7
- State player has swine flu, others quarantined
- Italy voters punish Berlusconi
- Poll: Arroyo least trusted Filipino official
- 4 Palestinian fighters killed on Gaza border
- F1 leader Button wins Turkish GP for 6th victory
- Iraq: Bombing of minibus in Shiite area kills 7
- Australia returns home in positive mood for 2010
- Australian Rules football results
- Stephen Colbert shaves head for US troops in Iraq
- Romania's 2 coalition parties win in EU voting
- Russian party wins big in Latvia
- Players pulled from match in swine flu precaution
- Officials: No doubt wreckage is from Flight 447
- Lebanon's pro-Western bloc claims election win
- Japan stocks up on weak yen, fewer US job cuts
- Police say women were raped before Kashmir unrest
- UK's Labour Party in 3rd place in European Polls
- Australia comes of age with WCup qualification
- Philippine swine flu cases climb to 46
- India confirms 1st case of swine flu in New Delhi
- Lloyds bank gets 87 pct takeup on share offer
- Denmark approves female royal succession
- 2 swine flu cases at American University in Cairo
- Pakistanis rise against Taliban after mosque blast
- Ukraine pays its May gas bill, Gazprom says
- Elsom ruled out of Italy match with knee injury
- Euro lower against dollar at $1.3926
- China Eastern, Shanghai Airline shares suspended
- Shell chief warns of oil spike without investment
- Barclays still in talks to sell investment arm
- China shares mixed, financials and properties up
- Gabonese authorities say president "is not dead."
- Taiwan helps train Afghan health care personnel
- Thai swine flu patient recovering
- Oil drops below $67 in Asia
- World stocks lower as data suggest weak recovery
- Italy voters punish Berlusconi
- Former Israeli minister convicted of embezzlement
- West Ham sold to asset management companay
- Police fire on protesters in Indian Kashmir
- Malaysia, Thailand eye education to end insurgency
- President signs GPA accession instrument
- China Eastern, Shanghai Airline shares suspended
- Relegated Newcastle confirms search for buyer
- Iraq: Bombing of minibus in Shiite area kills 9
- Indian vehicle sales fall 3.6 percent in May
- Ukrainian PM Tymoshenko will run for president
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Final Greek results give Socialists win
- Explosives ruled out as cause of China bus fire
- Police fire on protesters in Indian Kashmir
- European stocks lower as investors assess outlook
- Khmer Rouge torturer recounts baby killing policy
- Bundesliga packs the fans in, as England slips
- 7,000 US Marines patrolling southern Afghan desert
- Neil Jenkins hired as Lions kicking coach
- Lloyds bank gets 87 pct takeup on share offer
- Denmark's anti-EU parties pick up seats
- BMW sales fall 18 pct in May from year earlier
- China's small-company exchange nearing launch
- German May metal production improves versus April
- Dementia sufferer numbers increasing in Taiwan
- Audi May sales down 6 percent
- Arcandor loses bid for gov't loan guarantee
- Fortis Holding says it faces euro362.5 million claim
- Taiwan exports down 31.4 percent in May
- Afghans, Kyrgyz may discuss leaving US base open
- 7,000 US Marines patrolling southern Afghan desert
- China wants PCs to come with anti-porn software
- 4 Palestinian fighters killed in Gaza border clash
- US dollar rises in European trading
- China is now world No. 2 arms spender, report says
- Chance of yuan being adopted as Asian currency low: economist
- Saudi Arabia beheads Egyptian over beating death
- UK van maker LDV back in administration
- Taiwanese exports in May set six-month high
- Indonesian police say 3 shot dead in Papua raid
- Russian bailiffs prepare to sell Telenor stake
- Icelandic bank takes control of West Ham
- Pirate Party intends to take its cause to the EU
- Greens surge in European Elections
- BMW sales fall 18 pct in May from year earlier
- Amnesty: pursue criminals from Kosovo war
- Afghans, Kyrgyz may discuss leaving US base open
- Oil drops below $68
- Gabonese authorities say president is not dead
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Selling pressure drives share prices down sharply
- Brazil hits top form ahead of Confederations Cup
- US envoy to 'exert all effort' during Mideast trip
- DOH firm on qualification tests for returning medical students
- Irish debt downgraded amid bank bailout cost fears
- Saudi Saad Group pushes ahead with restructuring
- Body of second US climber found in China
- Australian 13th-round rugby league scores
- Pakistan's refugee crisis could worsen
- Taiwan-Russia relations progressing well: representative
- Wall Street futures point to lower open
- Crisis-hit Latvia contemplates deeper cuts
- Pro-Western bloc beats Hezbollah in Lebanon vote
- Russian bailiffs set to sell Telenor stake
- Yunlin wants FPG naphtha cracker closed on cancer fears
- Obama promises more than 600,000 stimulus jobs
- Britain PM Brown faces showdown with rebels
- US country artists try to build their base abroad
- French in hand, Federer looks forward to Wimbledon
- Dollar 3-month interbank lending rate edges higher
- NKorea sentences US reporters to 12 years of labor
- 2 Yemenis killed in clash with army during funeral
- US doctors begin treating Mexico fire victims
- China quarantines US mayor, wife over flu
- Myanmar court set to rule on witnesses for Suu Kyi
- Laura Bush glad Obama picked woman for high court
- Opponents highlight Ahmadinejad eccentricity
- Government evaluating allowing local 12-inch fabs in China
- China ready to help finance Philippine projects
- Khmer Rouge torturer recounts baby-killing policy
- Greens make gains in European parliament election
- O'Driscoll, Roberts pair up again for Lions
- EU abandons plan to allow blended rose wine
- Federer closes gap with Nadal; Soderling rises
- Czech Civic Democrats win EU elections
- Richardson sees talks on journalists in NKorea
- Iraq says 4 US contractors detained, not 5
- ATP Rankings
- Gulf states take plunge to monetary union
- US technology heads to Brazil for black box search
- Top editor Newland at Abu Dhabi newspaper replaced
- WTA Tour Rankings
- Poland's pro-business Civic Platform wins EU vote
- Spain: government admits setback in EU vote
- Poll: Arroyo is least-trusted Philippine official
- Spanish Civil War grave opened
- ASIA AT 1200 GMT, Monday, June 8, 2009
- U.K., Taiwan seek collaboration to expand business in Greater China
- Man shot dead on Uzbek-Kyrgyz border
- BMW, Audi say May car sales fell, but less sharply
- O'Driscoll, Roberts pair up again for Lions
- Somali rebel leader says fighting 'compulsory'
- Spanish Civil War grave being opened
- Ireland sends Bangladesh in at Twenty20 World Cup
- Increased subsidies announced for Hualien rice farmers
- Egypt: 15 killed, 15 injured in bus crash
- European stocks down as US poised to fall at open
- Right-wing leader wants Dutch elections now
- McDonald's May same-store sales rise 5.1 percent
- SAfrica: Bodies of more illegal miners found
- 4 found liable for Omagh bombing
- Paiwan artist tells tribal stories on coffee cups
- 2 swine flu cases at American University in Cairo
- Nonprofit works to restore green canopy to Detroit
- Berlusconi survives scandal; fails to win surge
- Merkel encouraged by EU election victory
- China requires PCs to come with anti-porn software
- Brisk business outlook for central science park
- Somali rebel leader says fighting 'compulsory'
- Labor party wins EU election in Malta
- French in hand, Federer looks forward to Wimbledon
- Exports will show positive annual growth late this year: MOF
- 4 found liable for Omagh bombing
- Russian bailiffs set to sell Telenor stake
- American flight will test fuel-saving tricks
- Police investigate deaths of young sisters, father
- Hollywood labor drama likely to fizzle Tuesday
- South Korea confirms 48th case of swine flu
- Gerry Weber Open Results
- 2 reported dead in Ukraine mine explosion
- 4 Palestinians with explosives-laden horses killed
- Former Spanish PM sues Moroccan magazine
- US working to win release of journalists in NKorea
- Top editor Newland at Abu Dhabi newspaper replaced
- Dominica confirms 1st case of swine flu
- US judge blocks deportation of 4 immigrants
- Top 10 arms spenders, arms producers in the world
- Oil drops below $68 as rally loses steam
- Swedish Pirate Party enters European Parliament
- Chinese delegation visits Taiwan to discuss judicial exchanges
- Bayern boss writes about Ribery possibly leaving
- Romanian parliament member wants travel ban lifted
- Spain: Stalker with crossbow attacks actress
- 4 found liable for NIreland's Omagh bombing
- Aegon Classic Results
- Stocks fall ahead of US report card on banks
- BMW, Audi, Daimler: car sales down but not all bad
- Britain's far right wins first 2 seats in EU vote
- Sister of NKorea's Kim makes rare appearance
- Roger Federer to get hometown naming venue honor
- Body of Minnesota climber found in China
- First cases of swine flu in Indian capital
- Bangladesh vs. Ireland Scores
- McDonald's May same-store sales rise 5.1 percent
- US woman charged in death of pregnant woman
- Abu Dhabi state fund moves deeper into mortgages
- World stocks down as investors mull outlook
- Kim Jong Il's sister makes rare public appearance
- Germany: Hunter to face charges for shooting wolf
- Spanish Civil War grave opened
- US court: Iraq can't be held liable for Saddam
- Ex-Tyco execs lose appeal at Supreme Court
- US court rejects challenge to policy on gays
- Ireland restricts Bangladesh to 137-8
- 2 US students reported with swine flu in Cairo
- German metal output up in May, goods orders flat
- Defense: 'Rockefeller' pushed over the edge
- Former Singapore prime minister visits Myanmar
- US court: Iraq can't be held liable for Saddam
- Arcandor bid for gov't loan guarantee turned down
- Cuba rejects offer to rejoin OAS
- Queens Tennis Results
- Watchdog: Spain nuclear plant should get extension
- AP Sportlight
- Czechs approve peacekeeping plan for 2010
- Iraq asks Turkey to fulfill water promise
- Top editor at Abu Dhabi newspaper replaced
- Rogge says Federer now "unique"
- Celtic approaches West Brom over manager Mowbray
- 3 Mexico day care fire victims treated in US
- US judge: Immigrants' rights violated in raids
- Obama promises 600,000 plus stimulus jobs in US
- Administrators lay off 800 at UK van maker LDV
- Israel guardedly hopeful after Lebanon vote
- Earthquake shakes Honduras; no reported damage
- Evacuation of 60 elephants begins in Malawi
- GM says it will stop making medium-duty trucks
- Trade, economy to be theme of president's upcoming overseas visit
- Russia declares Finnish diplomat persona-non-grata
- Thai police: FBI can observe Carradine probe
- Deripaska pays more workers after public shaming
- US windmill blade plant has layoffs
- Geneva police: Singer Doherty detained for drugs
- Hamas official says Obama should talk to militants
- 'Dany the Red' big victor for France's Greens
- Obama congratulates Lebanese on vote
- Leaders Brazil, Paraguay face off in Recife
- Tata Steel downgraded on weakness of UK unit
- Bangladesh vs. Ireland Result
- UK minister: Serious failings in French slayings
- German government holds 90 pct of Hypo Real Estate
- US files papers opposing delay of Chrysler sale
- Bette Midler marks her 100th show in Las Vegas
- UK PM Brown faces showdown with rebels
- Mexico in trouble if it can't beat T and T
- Deripaska pays more workers after criticism
- Bailed-out Icelandic bank takes over West Ham
- Oil rally stalls; prices hover around $68
- Rogge says Federer now "unique"
- Official: No state-backed credit for Arcandor
- North Korea jails U.S. journalists
- Taiwan President signs GPA accession instrument
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou to take court action against prosecutor
- KMT chair admits Taiwan President Ma thinking about his job
- Swine flu cases reach 21 in Taiwan
- DOH firm on qualification tests for returning Taiwanese medical students
- Taiwan COA under fire for rural foundation links with China
- Yunlin wants plant closed
- TBBC meeting
- Taiwan welcomes cooperation with China overseas: SEF
- Police take part in torch run for Special Olympics
- Chance of yuan being adopted as Asian currency low
- Taiwan's energy use falls for 10th month on recession
- Taiwan exports down 31.4 percent in May
- 17 bodies found in Air France jet crash zone
- North Korea bans ships off eastern port: Japan
- Obama's problems yet to match earlier presidents
- Nepal's ruling coalition falters
- Taliban feel Pakistani wrath after mosque blast
- 5,000 mourn Mexican day care deaths
- Afghan presidential hopeful offers new way
- Swine flu spread in Latin America
- Writer held without being charged
- 10 killed in rollover
- Form trumps content in Ma's Latin trip
- China's pockets aren't deep enough during crisis
- America's richest out to limit third world population growth
- Population control continues to claim victims in China
- North Korea: The view from China
- Living on a civilizational fault line
- Social conservatives choose Amsterdam for global meeting
- 'Billy Elliot' wins 10 Tony awards
- Shanghai aims to become 'Broadway of the East'
- Pianists from Japan, China make history
- Thailand says FBI can observe Carradine probe
- 'Up,' surprise hit 'Hangover' rule at U.S. box office
- Global airlines to lose US$9b in 2009: IATA
- Four Gulf states sign deal on monetary union
- Apple to ship 10-inch netbook by year end, Daiwa says
- Japanese corporate spending set for record decline: survey
- More oil fields must be developed: Petronas
- New U.S. trade representative meets key Doha round players
- China raises export tax rebate on more than 600 products
- German finance minister says retail chain could go bust: report
- OZ Minerals to stick with China deal
- China flights
- Current account
- Computex Taipei wraps up record size and turnout
- Mio launches PND with built-in TV
- Latino Night slated for June 13
- Sand sculpture festival opens
- Taipei shares close down 3.34 percent
- Asian stocks mixed as data suggest weak recovery
- Elpida rises on prospect of Japan's support for memory venture
- Oil trades below US$68 a barrel
- U.S. dollar eases against yen, euro in Asian trade
- Federer storms to French Open glory
- French Open intruder facing prison term
- England, Russia and Serbia set for World Cup qualifiers
- Tiger Woods wins PGA Memorial
- Kim wins LPGA title
- Huldahl springs surprise in Wales
- Proteas off to a flyer as England bounce back
- Lakers win 101-96 in overtime, lead series 2-0
- F1 leader Button wins Turkish GP
- Cruz leads Rangers to 6-3 win
- Construction on new AIT compound in Taipei to start June 22
- Astronomer in Taiwan to receive NASA medal for space exploration work
- U.S. share of Taiwan corn market drops to record low: USDA
- Obama says market shows more confidence in recovery
- Chrysler Fiat sale delayed by U.S. Justice
- Gunmen kill 10 at mosque in southern Thailand
- Taiwan DOH dismisses Health Insurance Bureau president
- Sudden sacking of Taiwan health insurance chief under fire from all sides
- Taiwan President urges cross-strait consensus on Chinese character
- Lu calls on Taiwan President to fully review special allowance cases
- Taiwan to attract more North American tourists with competition
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou to announce bid for KMT chairman Wednesday
- Taipei City Government awards prizes for English mistakes on web site
- Taiwan Legislature gives more rights to spouses from China
- Taiwan Consumers Foundation rules wet tissues unhealthy
- Angelo Furlan wins Dauphine Libere second stage
- Ireland into Super 8s; Bangladesh out of T20 WCup
- Detained Pakistanis seek to stay in Britain
- No public threat in tritium leak at US plant
- Irish clerical leaders: Pope deeply upset by abuse
- Prosecutor: 'Rockefeller' was angry, not insane
- Poll: Few Iranians see US favorably, despite Obama
- Bangladesh vs. Ireland Scoreboard
- Gabon president dies in Spanish hospital at 73
- Spain beats US 9-0 in Junior World Cup hockey
- China quarantines US Mayor Nagin over flu
- Haas advances into 2nd round at Gerry Weber Open
- Dog plays fetch with live grenade in Germany
- US court rejects challenge to policy on gays'
- Barnes quits Jamaica to take charge at Tranmere
- Greens make big gains in EU parliament vote
- NYC's park in the sky to open this week
- Sri Lanka sends in Australia at Twenty20 World Cup
- Kuwaiti lawmaker to quiz interior minister
- Sharapova beats Dubois at Aegon Classic
- Tiger takes a trip to Bethpage
- Obama promises speedup of US economic effort
- Weak commodity prices tug stocks lower after rally
- Gabon's president dies at 73 after 42-year rule
- Indonesian FM: US sanctions hurt Myanmar's people
- Summary Box: Hollywood labor drama ends Tuesday
- Paris Air Show set to take off despite crisis
- GCC backs Kuwait in Iraq's dispute
- Air France tail found; US helps hunt black boxes
- Hewitt routs Schwank 6-1, 6-0 at Queen's Club
- WHO: Swine flu tally reaches 25,288; 139 dead
- Finland wants more details of Baltic gas pipeline
- ATP World Tour Schedule-Winners
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- US forecasters say El Nino may be developing
- Work to start on $8.7 billion US tunnel
- GM says it will stop making medium-duty trucks
- Poll: Few Iranians see US favorably, despite Obama
- Belarus turns to EU as Russian ties deteriorate
- Pienaar should be fit to face Iraq at Confed Cup
- European Parliament results by country
- Apple rolls out new Macbook
- Bullet hits NYC boy readying for baseball photo
- 2 police officers shot dead in Russia's south
- British PM Brown in showdown with rebels
- Judge: Immigrants' rights violated in US raids
- Gabon president dies in Spanish hospital at 73
- DOT reviewing Virgin America proposed transactions
- Supreme Court nominee injures ankle at US airport
- Rapper DMX avoids more Ariz. jail time for assault
- Apple rolls out new MacBooks, drops prices
- Centuries-old slate discovered at Jamestown dig
- Swiss city renames street to erase apartheid link
- 2 US students diagnosed with swine flu in Cairo
- UK minister: Serious failings in French slayings
- US judge skeptical he can get involved in case
- Pakistanis attack Taliban over mosque bombing
- `Hangover' takes No. 1 box-office spot over `Up'
- Family says foul play possible in cruise case
- Michelle Obama meets with UK prime minister's wife
- Gunmen kill 10 at mosque in southern Thailand
- Australia vs. Sri Lanka Scores
- US court nominee fractures ankle at airport
- Global arms spending rises despite economic woes
- Israel developing battlefield robot snake
- Kaka undergoes medical exams for Real Madrid
- Men's Wearhouse unit wins Filene's Basement bid
- Sri Lankan bowlers restrict Australia to 159-9
- Josef Odlozil Memorial Results
- Judge won't toss evidence in plot against Obama
- Accounting oversight board chairman resigns
- Pulling malaria from mosquitoes to fight disease
- Juan Carlos Ferrero given Wimbledon wild card
- Pentagon: US troops erred in Afghan air strikes
- Review: Kasabian maintains electro-psychedelic mix
- Men's Wearhouse unit wins Filene's Basement bid
- `Hangover' takes No. 1 box-office spot over `Up'
- Obama, facing high unemployment, defends stimulus
- Rapper DMX avoids more jail time for assault
- Iraqi Shiites try to revive sectarian coalition
- Czech Barbora Spotakova wins women's javelin
- Iran reformists rally as election looms
- Nadal having medical tests on knees in Barcelona
- Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan
- Painter and writer Fleur Cowles dies in Britain
- Police: Carnival queen dies in USVI car crash
- Gunmen kill 10 at mosque in southern Thailand
- Bret Michaels suffers nose fracture and busted lip
- Apple drops price of least expensive iPhone to $99
- NY businessman pleads guilty in scheme
- Burned retirees sue Madoff trustee over claims
- 'Rockefeller' kidnapping case goes to jury
- Singer Doherty detained for heroin use on flight
- Flight 1549: Miracle landing that almost wasn't
- IMF: Timing of euro recovery is uncertain
- For Colbert in Iraq, tonight's Word is `haircut'
- White House says South Korean president to visit
- UPS won't furlough pilots till at least April 2010
- Gabon's president dies after 42 years in power
- Gibbs: 2 convicted journalists are innocent
- British Open international qualifying
- Czech Greens chairman steps down
- Marine facing US murder charge pleads not guilty
- Australia vs. Sri Lanka Result
- AP source: US envoy to visit Syria, Lebanon
- Sri Lanka knock Australia out of Twenty20 WCup
- Will US send envoy after NKorea jails reporters?
- Stocks reverse losses as commodities end off lows
- British PM Brown faces down rebels
- Ireland's government handed EU election loss
- Air France union demands new instruments
- 2 police officers killed in Acapulco
- High court blocks Chrysler sale to Fiat
- Work to start on $8.7 billion NY-NJ tunnel
- 2 US men accused of killing man, cooking body
- US Marines fan out across dangerous Afghan south
- Bret Michaels suffers nose fracture and busted lip
- FedEx readies campaign against UPS over labor bill
- No verdict in day 1 of 'Rockefeller' deliberations
- Air France tail found; some pilots refusing to fly
- Air France union demands new instruments
- Mexico probes day care fire, death toll hits 44
- US girl gunned down at block party for candidate
- Texas Instruments boosts 2Q guidance range
- Citi to launch stock exchange offers this week
- US pressing for UN action on NKorea nuclear trade
- Union: London subway workers will strike Tuesday
- Ecuador urges crackdown on foreign oil companies
- Shell settles human rights suit for $15.5M
- Canada deports former Iranian Guard member
- Gold, other commodities decline as dollar rises
- EU to warn Germany, other euro nations on deficits
- UN chief urges Iraqis not to revert to revenge
- Lebanon vote undercuts Hezbollah, boost for Obama
- Indonesian FM: US sanctions hurt Myanmar's people
- British prime minister vows to improve leadership
- Australia vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Dropped charges protested in Texas dragging case
- US court nominee fractures ankle at airport
- Dollar mixed as investors mull rally in equities
- Tonys should aid success of 'Billy' and 'Carnage'
- Report: P&G's McDonald to succeed Lafley
- US thieves steal car, dump baby on doorstep
- Fed says bank plans for capital look sufficient
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Shorter bonds tumble ahead of 3-year note auction
- Michelle Obama wins fans in Paris
- US investigators: Woman cut open, baby taken
- Drug-packed suitcase abandoned at London airport
- Latin America stocks inch higher before rate cuts
- US war funding sidetracked by two-pronged dispute
- Apple drops entry iPhone to $99, unveils new model
- Death toll from Mexican fire rises to 44
- Sell San Quentin prison? Inmates don't want to go
- Barbara Bush reads to kids on 84th birthday
- Brazil: 24 bodies now found from jet crash
- US investigators: Woman cut open, infant taken
- Capitol visitor center evacuated for package
- 24 bodies found; some Air France pilots won't fly
- Actor Efrem Zimbalist Jr. honored by FBI
- 3 Mexico fire victims treated in California
- Quitting the bailout: Strong banks vs. weak?
- John Travolta thanks colleagues for promoting film
- Starved UK child likened to camp survivor
- Miley Cyrus movie starts filming next week
- Madrid signs Kaka
- Madrid signs Kaka from AC Milan
- Families appeal for clemency for 2 held in NKorea
- UN chief urges Iraqis not to revert to revenge
- Singer-songwriter Kenny Rankin dies of lung cancer
- Obama offers condolences to Gabon
- Daly fails to get through qualifying
- A stark 'Dry Hours' examines friendship, betrayal
- Steiff worker files $80M sexual harrassment suit
- Barry Bonds' wife files for legal separation
- Court adds uncertainty to Chrysler reorganization
- Steiff worker files $80M sexual harrassment suit
- Brazil: Jet vertical stabilizer found, key clue
- Singer-songwriter Kenny Rankin dead of lung cancer
- DC pride festival honors gay rights pioneer Kameny
- Man ordered to face charge of threatening Obama
- Tuesday, June 16
- Swine flu results in 2-day swim meet being put off
- FBI director defends use of informants in mosques
- UK retail sales falter, new buyer inquiries up
- 60 pct of cancer patients try nontraditional med
- US investigators warn bank stress tests not enough
- 'A sad case': She chose herbals over surgery
- 'You'll try anything,' says cancer patient
- Cancer patient learns herbals can interfere
- Cancer patients should beware supplement use
- States give Hollywood a fortune in tax breaks
- Highway shoulders shaggy as states cut back mowing
- Miners to aid Guyana corruption probe
- Palin attends Republican fundraiser after mixup
- Stolen artifacts found in US returning to Italy
- Obama repackages old US stimulus plan
- Want to climb Liberty's crown? Make a reservation
- US man sentenced to prison for threatening Obama
- Capitol Police clear visitor center because of bag
- Gunmen throw grenades in Acapulco, 3 police killed
- Sips not gulps: Napa Valley wine sale raises $5.7M
- Veteran LA police detective charged with murder
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- Ore. investigators: Woman cut open, infant taken
- Madrid signs Kaka from AC Milan
- Guatemalan TV reporter shot dead near his home
- Fitzgerald threatens to sue publisher over book
- Boston Globe union votes against pay, benefit cuts
- Woman indicted in death of son in Albuquerque park
- China reports 9 more cases of swine flu
- Ross named in weakened All Blacks lineup
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Contreras allows one hit in 8 innings
- 2 changes for Australia in 1st test vs. Italy
- Reports: China Eastern Airlines mulling merger
- SKorean firm pulls out from complex in NKorea
- Glaxo chief sees 'anemic' global economy
- NZ records 2 fresh cases of swine flu, tally 19
- Myanmar court set to rule on witnesses for Suu Kyi
- Gingrich urges Republican inclusion at fundraiser
- Taipei remains world's 62nd-most livable city: survey
- Reports: China's Sinopec mulling takeover of Addax
- West, Marlins shut down Giants 4-0
- Official: NKorean events potentially dangerous mix
- Peru Indian leader seeks Nicaragua exile
- Australian business confidence improves in May
- Veteran LA police detective charged with murder
- Australia CSL to buyback shares as takeover fails
- Oil inches higher above $68 amid 3-month rally
- Former Premier League player signs with Mariners
- Boston Globe plans deeper cuts after union vote
- World hangs on Obama's every bite
- US women's families ask NKorea to show compassion
- O'Gara welcomes Jenkins arrival on Lions tour
- Taliban cornered in NW Pakistan by angry locals
- Asian markets sink amid caution after rally
- Lawyer: Beijing police illegally detaining writer
- Ross named in weak All Blacks lineup
- Future Electronics on purchase mission in Taiwan
- Teenager O'Connor gets nod for 1st test vs. Italy
- Report: Oldest son speaks on NKorean succession
- 34 illegal immigrants found in Phoenix drop house
- Lincoln Center names real estate exec as new chair
- National League Leaders
- American League Leaders
- Aussie TV journo calls chef "arrogant narcissist"
- Hong Kong police investigate acid attacks
- UN's Gaza war crimes investigation faces obstacles
- Bird-proof engines, pilot training on agenda
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Swiss gov't in talks on sale of $5.5BN UBS stake
- Analysis: Meet the new stimulus, same as the old
- Indonesian lawmakers scrutinized for jewelry gifts
- Airline chiefs dismiss safety fears over A330 jets
- NKorea steps up rhetoric amid nuclear crisis
- Former Wallaby, Argentina prop new coach with ARU
- Australian senator in debt after anti-logging feud
- North Korea, Iran and Saudis vying for one spot
- First Nature Educational Center in southern Taiwan to open in July
- 4,000 Karen flee fighting in Myanmar
- 2 more die of rabies in northern China
- Glaxo chief sees 'anemic' global economy
- Euro up against dollar
- Vertical stabilizer of downed Air France plane key
- World Cup-bound Australia hosts desperate Bahrain
- NKorea steps up rhetoric amid nuclear crisis
- New Australian government ministers sworn in
- US envoy begins Mideast peace push
- German exports plunge
- British expert positive about Taiwan's economic prospects
- Ancient purple carrot finds new life coloring food
- Hong Kong police investigate acid attacks
- Free lunch program may begin in 2010: education minister
- Fiat won't walk away from Chrysler deal
- EU chief Barroso launches bid for 2nd term
- 6 dead, 7 missing in east Ukraine mine blast
- China warns honor for Dalai Lama will hurt ties
- Land mine kills Filipino soldier, wounds 2 others
- Population exceeds 23.06 million in May: interior ministry
- India captain suspended by club for 6 months
- Japan stocks fall as investors turn cautious
- China seizes van with 173 bear paws, python skin
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- Sharks lament fielding weakened side against Lions
- Oil jumps above $69 amid 3-month rally
- Saudi Arabia set to launch new bond market
- US, Europe look to partnership on Mars exploration
- Thai Airways may cancel A380 superjumbo order
- Blast near US troops kills 1 Afghan, wounds 54
- President suggests learning simplified Chinese characters
- Rare megamouth shark caught off Taitung
- Singapore confirms 2 new swine flu cases, 17 total
- China shares gain on hopes economy recovering
- Myanmar court grants Suu Kyi 1 more witness
- Bank of England official urges banks to lend
- Death of Somali teen a mystery to Minnesota family
- Asia markets sink on caution over rally; Europe up
- Bill Gates visits World Health Organization
- Fiat commits to Chrysler deal despite court delay
- Dutch aim to entertain against Norway
- Music industry battles Spanish computer buss
- Sweden facing must-win match against Malta
- Official: Blast rocks Turkish munitions factory
- Arrests made for smuggling Iraqis into Europe
- Palestinian forces detain Hamas women
- President to visit South Pacific allies later this year: MOFA
- Blast near US troops kills 1 Afghan, wounds 54
- Music industry battles Spanish computer buff
- AP source: 1st Gitmo detainee arrives in US
- Philippines swine flu cases rise to 54
- US envoy begins Mideast peace push
- US dollar lower in Europe
- EU readies financial supervision overhaul
- US releases Iraqi Shiite militia leader
- Blast rocks Turkish munitions factory
- Pakistani army backs up citizens fighting Taliban
- CAS hears Polish canoeist's appeal
- Finland's economy shrinks 7.6 pct in 1Q
- EU chief Barroso launches bid for 2nd term
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- TAIEX loses 213.63 points as selling pressure persists
- World stocks pause for breath seeking direction
- 100s marching through Georgian capital
- Diplomats: Japanese wins test vote for IAEA head
- BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto face EU antitrust probe
- Justice Dept.: 1st Gitmo detainee arrives in US
- UK hacker asks judges to stop extradition to US
- Emirates airline confident of staying profitable
- Germany keeps up pressure on Arcandor
- South Africa sees hope on AIDS
- Pakistani army backs up citizens fighting Taliban
- China defends Web-filtering software requirement
- Egypt: 5 more students test positive to swine flu
- UN refugee agency: 'Daily' atrocities in Somalia
- EU steel makers seek probe into BHP-Rio deal
- British lawmaker to sell duck house for charity
- Oil rises to near $69 as investors weigh outlook
- Pilot training inspection at US regional airlines
- Germany expects radical change for its state banks
- French jail program lets prisoners bike
- Dollar 3-month interbank lending rate unchanged
- Stock futures point toward lower opening
- China response to Obama climate envoy positive
- Taiwan records three imported cases of swine flu from Thailand
- FAA to inspect pilot training at regional airlines
- Guyot signs 2-year deal to coach Boulogne-sur-Mer
- FTSE 100 down 12.88 at 4,392.34
- Hudson River co-captain worried about air safety
- Separatists end general strike in Indian Kashmir
- Taichung City pins development hopes on airport
- UN: Atrocities in Somalia force 100,000 to flee
- China auto sales surge 47 percent in May
- 'Guerrilla drive-ins' turn nostalgia on its head
- Arcandor files for bankruptcy
- Finland tries to go past Russia
- Michael Roth steps down as Nuremberg president
- Taiwan seeking contestants for 'Best Trip in the World' contest
- Rights chief: Europe must take 50 from Guantanamo
- Serbs in Kosovo's north protest EU customs
- Hu to visit Russia for BRIC summit
- Hawaii archives holds mystery Lincoln document
- Chinese steel group opposes Rio-BHP venture
- UK's Brown survives ouster, must win back voters
- Diplomats: Japanese favored in vote to lead IAEA
- Palestinian forces detain Hamas women
- Bird-proof engines, pilot training on NTSB agenda
- US frees Iraqi accused in 5 soldier deaths
- Report: Russia plans to build aicraft carriers
- Green photonics dominates Photonics Festival 2009
- Tainan county mangoes to target top-spending Japanese customers
- Moody's places Kuwait rating on negative outlook
- Latvian trade nosedives 40 pct in April
- Gerry Weber Open Results
- EU car prices drop by 3.1 percent in 2008
- US fisherman hooks live missile
- World stocks take breather as they seek direction
- Brazil went into recession in Q1, meltdown blamed
- Frenchwoman accused of killing 3 babies on trial
- UN: Atrocities in Somalia force 100,000 to flee
- Report: plot to poison prominent Spanish judge
- Brazil flies bodies to mainland; Pitot tubes eyed
- Stock futures little changed
- Obama's Afghan surge changes game, commander says
- Arcandor files for bankruptcy
- Sehwag out of T20 World Cup with shoulder injury
- Guinea-Bissau vote to go ahead June 28
- Pakistan wins toss, bats against Netherlands
- Aegon Classic Results
- Lloyds Banking Group cutting 1,600 more jobs
- Wall Street futures mark time
- Hezbollah election defeat boon for Lebanon economy
- Brazil went into recession in Q1, meltdown blamed
- South African football culture goes global
- DJ Jazzy Jeff abruptly stops Kansas City show
- Deadly political violence in Karachi
- Group racks up over US$3 million worth of business in Central Asia
- GM launches clean fuel Spark compact car in India
- Russia expands ban on US imports of meats
- Sheehan leads group of protesters near Bush home
- Mladic had army protection, ex-bodyguard says
- Moody's puts negative outlook on Kuwait rating
- Pakistan shelling Taliban in tribal district
- Students urged to turn off computers at night
- Bronx movement takes root: No trees, please
- AP Sportlight
- Serbs in Kosovo's north protest EU customs
- Report: Lambert talks about sex, drugs, `Idol'
- Egypt: 5 more Americans test positive to swine flu
- Injured Halfpenny pulls out of Sharks game
- Oil rises to above $69 as investors weigh outlook
- Sehwag out of T20 World Cup, Karthik called up
- Shaolin abbot under fire over fancy threads
- `Lucky tours' in Taipei target Japanese tourists
- Royal Caribbean says swine flu hurt operations
- Veteran police detective faces 1986 murder charges
- Lloyds Banking Group to cut 1,600 more jobs
- Sri Lanka extends emergency laws despite war end
- Stocks edge higher as investors look to banks
- A330 airlines distance themselves from sensors
- Rafael Nadal still hoping to be fit for Wimbledon
- Chinese spouses' work rights eased as law revisions passed
- England looks to make it 7 out 7 against Andorra
- 10 big banks get OK to repay $68B in bailout money
- Egypt renews effort to end Palestinian rift
- Government announces school digitalization program
- Berlin Wall murals inspire fashion collection
- Pakistan vs. Netherlands
- Small-, medium-sized enterprises optimistic about economy
- Jury resumes deliberations in 'Rockefeller' case
- 10 big banks get OK to repay $68B in bailout money
- Human trafficking organization busted in Europe
- April wholesale inventories fall 1.4 percent
- European Jewish group alarmed by far-right gains
- Pakistan score 175-5 against Netherlands at Lord's
- Stocks edge higher as investors look to banks
- Dispute over Indonesia, Malaysia border rekindled
- World stocks supported by US bank repayment news
- South Africa sees hope on AIDS
- Queens Tennis Results
- Djokovic, Tsonga advance in Halle
- BTCO holds reception to celebrate Queen's Birthday
- Finnish bank head warns govt over finance policy
- P&G board meets amid CEO reports
- Medvedev blames foreign "freaks" for violent south
- UK retail, housing data send mixed signals
- Kazakh ex-nuke chief denied access to lawyers
- Pirates extending range of operations says US Navy
- Airbus pilots admired river before striking birds
- Mexico inflation slows in May as crisis cut demand
- 10 big banks get OK to repay $68B in bailout money
- Acid thrown in Hong Kong, 24 injured
- Demonstrators throw eggs at far-right UK leader
- Canada's Heritage Oil has deal with Genel Enerji
- Developer of Chili's restaurant chain Brinker dies
- Kimiko Date Krumm receives wild card for Wimbledon
- Demonstrators stop BNP news conference
- Former AT&T CEO to become new GM chairman
- Natalie Cole announces first post-surgery concert
- French police: notebook of Picasso sketches stolen
- Federer: greatest or merely great?
- Singapore ex-PM Goh meets Myanmar junta leader
- Strike ends, protests continue in Indian Kashmir
- union: All Air France jets have new speed monitors
- US eyes Pacific island to resettle Uighurs
- US envoy tries to ease Israeli concerns
- Study: Megachurch attenders tend to be younger
- Market reacts coolly to bank bailout repayment
- 1st Guantanamo detainee arrives in US
- Roddick defeats Vliegen 6-1, 6-4 at Queens
- Report: Russia plans to build aircraft carriers
- US eyes South Pacific to resettle Uighur detainees
- Mirza beats Poutchek at Aegon Classic
- 4 more bodies found from Air France disaster
- Argentina beats Belgium 3-0 in Junior World Cup
- Mexico inflation slows in May as crisis cut demand
- Robles, Vlasic keen for Greek test
- Lawyer: Gitmo detainee in US wants military lawyer
- Airbus passenger says he feared plane would sink
- Pakistan vs. Netherlands Result
- Billionaire Hariri favored to be Lebanon's next PM
- US says it can shoot down NKorean missile
- President defends decision to continue lawsuit against prosecutor
- Pakistan skittle Netherlands to reach Super8s
- Thorsten Fink announced as FC Basel's new coach
- Suriname acquits singer in Toni Braxton case
- US woman accused of cutting baby from womb
- Slain US abortion provider's clinic to close
- Sweden to call for CO2 tax as EU president
- Investigators warn bank stress tests not enough
- UK police watchdog investigating new G20 complaint
- 'Perfect Storm' skipper fined for illegal fishing
- World stocks mark time looking for direction
- Guyana garbage collectors demand $250K in back pay
- Heritage Oil buying Turkey's Genel Enerji
- Baltic Sea divers find wreck of Soviet submarine
- Egypt renews effort to end Palestinian rift
- WHO: Swine flu deaths reach 140
- Ana Ivanovic splits with her coach Craig Kardon
- Romanian travel ban maintained for new EU lawmaker
- Thai authorities concerned after attack on mosque
- President to announce KMT chairman run
- Taiwan president Ma wants to allow writing in simplified characters
- Third acid attack hurts 24 people in Hong Kong, police search for suspects
- Sudden sacking of Taiwan health insurance chief draws fire
- More rights given by Taiwan Legislature to spouses from China
- President to visit South Pacific allies later this year, says Taiwan MOFA
- Taiwan Solidarity Union slams ECFA as 'colonial framework' pact
- Competition aims to attract more North American tourists to Taiwan
- Free lunch program may begin in 2010: Taiwan minister
- Taipei Film Festival spotlights Berlin, young filmmakers
- Taipei still ranks world's 62nd most livable city: survey
- British expert positive about Taiwan's economic prospects
- Taiwan confirms three cases of (A)H1N1 imported from Thailand
- CPC in talks to plant jatropha for biofuel in Indonesia or Cambodia
- Tainan mangoes to target Japanese
- Website mistakes
- North Korea 'dangerous': U.S. official
- Mugabe guards will not face court over Hong Kong clash
- British PM seeks to draw line under rebellion
- New Australian ministers sworn in
- Extra witness
- KMT policy making Taiwan less secure
- Peaceful abortion dialogue is shaky but real
- Jet vertical stabilizer found, key clue
- Libya's Kadhafi to pitch tent in Rome's main park
- Vancouver world's easiest city to live in, Harare worst: poll
- China extends detention of top dissident
- Alternative remedies may come at cost of recovery
- Michelle Obama wins fans in Paris
- Cyrus movie starts filming next week
- New York opens park in the sky
- Scandalous Ramsay
- Mourning Travolta
- Disney's unflappable Donald Duck turns 75
- Swiss national dog finds new role
- The future of robots is rat-shaped
- Apple unveils new iPhone without Jobs
- China's Sinopec mulling takeover of Addax, say reports
- EU to warn Germany, other euro nations on deficits
- German exports slump further in April: statistics
- Napa Valley wine sale raises US$5.7 million
- China bid for GM brand Hummer triggers skepticism
- French economy to contract
- P&G's McDonald
- UBS stake
- Marco Polo Restaurant offers Ligurian & Sardinian cuisine
- Far Eastern Plaza Taipei features Taiwan's East Coast delicacies
- 2009 Latin Music and Dance Festival to heat up Taipei
- Philippines Tourism Department creates virtual island on Second Life
- First Delta Air flight leaves Guam for Tokyo's Narita
- Sinful delight: No one does chocolate quite like Paris
- Aussies slump, Irish shine in topsy-turvy day
- West, Marlins shut down Giants; White Sox win
- Unseeded Sharapova makes winning grass return
- Barcelona aims to keep Eto'o
- Celtic approach
- Denilson injured
- Barnes moves
- Madrid signs Kaka from AC Milan
- Vikings seek Favre decision
- Hewitt hits the grass running at Queen's
- Millar pipped at post by Furlan
- Taipei shares close down 3.22 percent
- U.S. stocks erase early losses, end mixed
- Oil prices above US$68
- Asian stocks fall on valuation concern; BHP, Hutchison decline
- U.S. dollar inches down, euro falls in Asian trade
- Taiwan’s Ta Chong Bank holds talks to invest in China
- Allianz to double agent number in Taiwan by 2010
- Taiwan LED players eyeing streetlamp business from China
- Pakistan hotel suicide blast kills 11, including UN aid worker
- Obama urges Congress to tighten ‘paygo’ budget rules
- Gabon reopens borders one day after closure
- Chinese character concept aimed at Chinese users: Taiwan president
- Ex-Director Taiwan National Palace Museum out on bail in corruption scandal
- Taiwan MAC says ECFA timetable undetermined
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou announces bid for KMT Chairman
- Taiwan university advocates turning off computers at night
- Certification V.S. Accreditation
- Jane Goodall visits I-Mei's Eco Park in Taiwan
- Taiwan appoints former KMT lawmaker as Taipei 101 chairman
- British singer Russell Watson to sing at opening Kaohsiung World Games
- Ex-chairman Taiwan Far Eastern Air Transport missing after scandal
- Taiwan Power Corporation fasts for underprivileged families
- Taiwan holds Super Wednesday for shareholders meetings
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou overhauls Democracy Foundation staff
- Trial of Milosevic's former security chiefs begins
- NATO calls for more European troops in Afghanistan
- Lawyer: Gitmo detainee in US wants military lawyer
- Former AT&T CEO to become new GM chairman
- Pakistan skittle Netherlands to reach to Super8s
- Publishing vets seek to start newspaper in Detroit
- Gabon gov't sets stage for Bongo replacement
- EU finance ministers outline financial overhaul
- US envoy affirms support for Israel despite rift
- Gas prices flatten for first time since April
- UK's Brown survives ouster, must win back voters
- Swiss court rules against American in sheik case
- HIV rate among South African teens has dropped
- Correction: Supreme Court-Tyco Convictions story
- Pentagon: Next 18 months key to Afghan victory
- Pakistan vs. Netherlands Scoreboard
- US food plant collapses, medical crews on scene
- 10 big banks get OK to repay $68B in bailout money
- Minority lawmakers want bill to close health gaps
- 3 new swine flu cases bring Thai total to 13
- Chimp chomps Berlin zoo director's finger
- US man who spied for Iraq gets nearly 4 years
- Itinerary announced for Carter's Middle East trip
- US nominee's confirmation hearing to begin July 13
- Roger Federer pulls out of Gerry Webber Open
- US officials: Next 18 months key to Afghan victory
- Eastern Caribbean awaits Libyan embassy, bank
- Proteas sent in to bat by NZ in Twenty20 World Cup
- Scolari hired to coach Uzbek side Bunyodkor
- US pilot: Bird warnings from tower of little value
- Putin: Russia to WTO only with Kazakhstan, Belarus
- Ballots due Tuesday in Hollywood union contract
- 2 killers in 'At Close Range' case seek new trial
- Indian air force plane missing with 12 on board
- Gabon gov't sets stage for Bongo replacement
- Kohl: Top 10 Tour riders also doped last year
- Illinois amateur takes last spot at US Open
- Picasso book of sketches stolen from Paris museum
- Injuries reported in US food plant collapse
- Analysis: Lawmakers may meddle with automakers
- Trial of woman arrested at NBA star's home delayed
- Versace names new CEO
- Dutch broadcaster NOS buys Champs League rights
- Maldives sets up zones to protect whale sharks
- US swindler's girlfriend gets home confinement
- Judge consolidates Madoff bankruptcy cases
- US high court nominee's hearings to begin July 13
- Brazil slips into recession in 1Q, meltdown blamed
- Journalists unlikely to see nasty NKorean prisons
- Romanian lawmaker seeks EU parliament despite ban
- Sri Lanka extends emergency laws despite war end
- Marva Wright hospitalized after stroke
- 3 missing, 20 hurt in US plant collapse
- Federer pulls out of Halle event citing exhaustion
- Pakistani officials: Huge bomb at Peshawar hotel
- Pakistan skittles Dutch to reach Super 8 stage
- Argentina worries over altitude, Messi
- Senate panel approves drilling off Florida
- Obama pitches pay-as-you-go plan for US Congress
- Length of China quarantine uncertain for US mayor
- Iraqi accused in 5 US soldier deaths freed
- Bomb at luxury hotel in Pakistan kills at least 5
- Spain: Big rise in swine flu in schools
- WHO chief: flu pandemic appears to be happening
- Spanish rider Antonio Colom tests positive for EPO
- Nacchio: Prosecutors didn't disprove key claim
- US court nominee hearings to begin July 13
- Webby winners take awards with 5-word speeches
- Recent attacks in or linked to Pakistan
- Terpstra wins 3rds stage to lead Dauphine Libere
- Dauphine Libere Results
- Baltic Sea divers find wreck of Soviet submarine
- Army closing some special care units
- US man in woman's swimsuit accused of harassment
- New US forces in Afghanistan to be 'game changer'
- Egypt: 5 more Americans test positive to swine flu
- At 85, George H.W. Bush plans another skydive
- Amazon Indians challenge Peru government over land
- Iraq sets date for referendum on US security pact
- Judge to rule on Chrysler dealer contracts Tuesday
- South Africa vs. New Zealand Scores
- AP Interview: Siemens CEO eyeing green energy tech
- Judge consolidates Madoff liquidation cases
- WHO concerned at Australia, Canada flu outbreaks
- London faces travel chaos as subway workers strike
- Belmont runner-up Dunkirk has leg surgery
- South Africa struggles against Kiwis, making 128-7
- Veteran LAPD detective faces 1986 murder charge
- IRL teammates Andretti, Patrick at peace
- 2 missing, 20 hurt in US plant collapse
- Crude passes $70, US revises predictions
- US Senate panel approves drilling off Florida
- Grenade kills 2 in Afghanistan, more than 50 hurt
- Devils coach Brent Sutter resigns after 2 seasons
- Slain US abortion provider's clinic to close
- Navy reports 21 swine flu cases on USS Iwo Jima
- Ferris out of Lions tour; Jones called up
- Past Iran president warns top leader before vote
- WHO says it may declare swine flu pandemic soon
- Vick gets July 2 deadline for new bankruptcy plan
- Pio Sagapolutele, ex-NFL lineman, dies at 39
- Cash to Mexico and the US economy
- Coach accused of teaching boys to steal
- Welterweight champ Miguel Cotto returns to MSG
- Spain wins 6-0 to extend unbeaten run to 32 games
- Suspect in soldier shooting says he was justified
- List of 10 banks that will repay bailout money
- Iraq gov't agrees on date for security pact vote
- 2 missing, 21 hurt in US meat plant collapse
- ATP-Queens Club Results
- Second man charged in fatal US smuggling trip
- Gold, other commodities rebound as dollar declines
- Policeman shot dead after Medvedev visits region
- Suspects in German terror plan to confess
- Some bright spots emerge in tough job market
- Economic downturn hits world's richest foundation
- 4-time champ Roddick wins Queens opener
- GM extends factory closures for up to 4 more weeks
- US: New forces in Afghanistan to be 'game changer'
- Israeli Christians: Oil-streaked icon 'miracle'
- 2 missing, 38 hurt in US meat plant collapse
- Tuesday's International Football Results
- Fisherman hooks test missile in waters off Florida
- Miami's O'Neal, Diawara will return to Heat
- US minority lawmakers want to close health gaps
- City police aim guns at Mexican federal agents
- Dollar slides despite bad news out of Europe
- Geithner says risks to global recovery remain
- South Africa beats New Zealand by 1 run
- Queen Latifah to host BET Awards after-party show
- Sudan sentences 12 more Darfur rebels to death
- US pilot says bird warnings not a help to aircraft
- Technology, commodity stocks post gains
- Gitmo detainee pleads not guilty in embassy bombs
- OAS chief says he hasn't talked to Cuba about OAS
- 'Rockefeller' jury ends 2nd day without verdict
- Facts on Ghailani, Guantanamo detainee sent to US
- Analyst: Luxury sales to start rebound in 2011
- South Africa vs. New Zealand T20 Scoreboard
- Times Co.: 23 percent cut means no Globe closure
- Coroner: Vegas star Gans had fatal drug reaction
- Chrysler dealers await ruling on franchise cuts
- Hamas leader: Israeli settlement freeze essential
- US Republicans balk at nominee's hearing date
- Iran's reformers tap energy of political `party'
- Paraguay hopes to score on Brazil _ few have
- Gates: Chances better for Russian missile deal
- A look at Iran's presidential candidates
- Man reaches plea deal in NY mutilation case
- T-Mobile: No security breach in alleged hacking
- Between caddie tryouts, Villegas gets one of best
- US to inspect pilot training at regional airlines
- Technology, commodity shares gain; Dow ends flat
- Developer of Chili's restaurant chain Brinker dies
- Judge OKs Chrysler plan to terminate franchises
- Wesleyan shooting suspect pleads not guilty
- US man heads back to Brazil in custody battle
- GM says 15 to 20 dealers get reprieve from closure
- 3 missing, 41 hurt in US meat plant collapse
- US official: Russia wary of growing Iranian threat
- Latin America stocks mixed on Brazil recession
- White House locked down after woman jumps fence
- US House approves 'cash for clunkers' plan
- Field for the U.S. Open
- First Gitmo inmate in US court, pleads not guilty
- Crash kills golfer Ken Green's brother, girlfriend
- US police announce DNA match in child's rape
- Judge OKs Chrysler dealer franchise cuts
- NYC auction of Ben Franklin's almanac nets $557K
- Media: UK police officers accused of waterboarding
- APNewsBreak: Group says poker winnings are frozen
- Berlusconi thanks voters, slams "slander campaign"
- Suicide bombers strike luxury hotel in Pakistan
- Auto suppliers to seek $8-$10B in loan guarantees
- US House passes plan to boost car sales
- The long road to the US Open
- US Panel OKs new commanders for Afghanistan, NATO
- US: Next 18 months key to Afghan victory
- Media: UK police officers accused of waterboarding
- Airlines replace monitors after Air France crash
- Judge lets Chrysler cut 789 dealers immediately
- Man pleads guilty in NY mutilation case
- US Congress subpoenas the Fed
- Wigan confirms Roberto Martinez as new manager
- Pilot says bird warnings not much help to aircraft
- CBS, Letterman close to deal for extension
- Auto suppliers to seek billions more federal aid
- AccuWeather: Shorter dimensions cause HR surge
- Illinois sues village accused of using bad water
- Tyson marries in Vegas 2 weeks after child's death
- US to issue new Wall Street pay curbs
- US eases deportation rules for widowed immigrants
- Feds indict 7 in alleged fraudulent tax scheme
- High court nominee's confirmation set
- Banks to return $68 billion in US bailout money
- US accuses 2 men of conducting $85M scheme
- Argentina orders detention of Colombian in bombing
- Auto suppliers to seek billions more in gov't aid
- IRL teammates Andretti, Patrick at peace
- NYC auction of 'Poor Richard' almanac nets $557K
- Obama: It's OK to borrow to pay for health care
- US boy shot, dies after video game argument
- Hearing set for woman arrested at NBA star's home
- 'Sims 3' sells 1.4 million in first week
- US high court won't block Chrysler sale
- Key nations near agreement on NKorea sanctions
- Congress subpoenas the Federal Reserve
- 2 officials whose wives own Mexican day care quit
- High court won't block Chrysler sale
- Venezuela pledges to pay debts to oil contractors
- US House panel orders curbs to Pentagon budget
- Trinidad skipper says pressure on Mexico
- Clinic closing a tainted victory for abortion foes
- Obama health care fix under fire
- Japan machinery orders down 5.4 percent in April
- High court won't block Chrysler sale
- 2 missing, 41 hurt in US meat plant collapse
- US indicts 7 in alleged fraudulent tax scheme
- Wednesday, June 17
- World Golf Glance
- Slave cabins were home to family through '60s
- Tests show many supplements have quality problems
- Herbal sales dominated by big companies
- Suspect tells AP soldier's killing was justified
- What to know before buying supplements
- Torrealba back in US, kidnapped son OK
- No geek license needed for latest airport hi-tech
- Country artists try to build their base abroad
- Slain woman's parents: LA cop's arrest was overdue
- 2 officials whose wives own Mexican day care quit
- Pittsburgh Steelers get Super Bowl rings
- US plane with bathroom fire diverts to Halifax
- Professor claims DoD inflates Gitmo recidivism
- Congress subpoenas the Fed over BOA-Merrill Lynch
- US high court won't block Chrysler sale
- Rocker Summer gets judge's OK for drug rehab
- US House passes 'clunkers' plan to boost car sales
- Jamaica to pay severance to sugar workers
- Supreme Court to let Chrysler sale go forward
- Univision, Televisa spar over telenovela rights
- Fever beat Storm for 1st win
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Administration to issue new Wall Street pay curbs
- Caribbean news briefs
- Globe union moves to block 23 percent wage cut
- Colombia reports 1st swine flu death
- Actors ratify 2-year Hollywood movie, TV contract
- Mexico say 2 new swine flu deaths, toll at 108
- Ex-priest accused of abuse to be extradited to UK
- Police: 2 dead in US meat plant blast, collapse
- US envoy: No intention to invade North Korea
- 4 Tamil Tiger supporters plead guilty in NY court
- Redford honors consumer advocate Joan Claybrook
- Blagojevich to mock himself in improv comedy show
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- China's consumer prices fall in May for 4th month
- South Korea confirms 5 more cases of swine flu
- Vietnam fighter jet crashes, pilot killed
- Foreign exchange rates
- 2 killed, dozens hurt in US meat plant blast
- Actors ratify 2-year Hollywood movie, TV contract
- Judge focuses on fee in Coyotes bankruptcy case
- Bollywood takes pitch to casino enclave Macau
- US eyes Pacific to resettle Uighur detainees
- Stanley Cup Finals Glance
- Mexico honors ex-US ambassador for bolstering ties
- Penguins beat Red Wings 2-1 to force Game 7
- Japan machinery orders down 5.4 percent in April
- Red Sox still undefeated vs Yankees this year
- Home runs bail out Santana as Mets top Phils 6-5
- Pay rise unveiled after Australia's T20 failure
- Pacific state Palau to take Uighur detainees
- SKorea pinpoints 20 illegal NKorean bank accounts
- Blagojevich to mock himself in improv comedy show
- Suspect may have contacted other pregnant women
- China's consumer prices fall for 4th month
- China plans new terracotta warrior dig
- Ben Stiller wants job with Mexico's government?
- Mexican police arrest man in killing of US boy
- China state TV to revamp staid news broadcast
- Michelle Obama wins fans in Paris
- National Basketball Association
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Magic shoot 63 percent in 108-104 win over Lakers
- Oil rises to near $71 in Asia, hitting 2009 high
- Pacific state Palau to take Uighur detainees
- Australian PM warns against vigilante response
- Pens win even though Crosby, Malkin go scoreless
- Taiwan drums up support for Yushan as world wonder
- Galaxy blank Herediano in exhibition
- Gadhafi visits Italy for first time as ties warm
- China confirms 12 more cases of swine flu
- Australian consumer confidence surges
- China, Taiwan to build undersea cable
- American League Leaders
- Asian stocks rise as oil prices hit new 2009 high
- Chrysler poised to close sale, exit bankruptcy
- National League Leaders
- Singapore economy seen shrinking 6.5 pct in 2009
- Pakistani hotel blast's victims
- Eight more students returning from Thailand infected with swine flu
- Gunmen assassinate top judge in Russian region
- Lakers struggle from the line
- Japan machinery orders drop amid recovery doubts
- Hakka stronghold resists changing times
- Fontainebleau Las Vegas files for bankruptcy
- Dodgers maintain pace with win over Padres
- Kings choose Paul Westphal to be next coach
- Malaysia says it rescued 70 Indonesians at sea
- Study: Craigslist revenue to climb 23 pct to $100M
- Germany bans Thai ex-leader Thaksin
- Panel explores safety issues in Hudson ditching
- Thousands gather for anti-Arroyo rally in Manila
- Lauryn Hill cancels all European tour dates
- Pussycat Doll wants to sing Philippine anthem
- Egypt culture minister's UNESCO campaign falters
- Alan Jackson celebrates 20 years with free show
- 11 killed in land mine explosion in eastern India
- Pakistani hotel blast victims include aid workers
- Nestle opens new plant for Nespresso coffee
- Nigerian militants claim sabotage of oil facility
- US releases video of Afghan grenade attack
- US couple accused of spying to appear in court
- Iraq: Car bomb explodes in southern Shiite area
- Euro slips against dollar
- Gunmen kill top judge, wound 3 in North Caucasus
- 11 police killed in land mine explosion in India
- Londoners struggle to work as subway staff strike
- Space station astronauts 'space walk' in airlock
- Schools in Taiwan, Germany receive Taiwan-France cultural awards
- Study extensions to be allowed for women
- Japanese lunar probe to crash-land on moon
- Iraq: Car bomb kills 15 in southern Shiite area
- Turkish journalist tried for insulting officials
- Filipino judges save Indian man from kidnappers
- China's Beijing Autos mulling bid for Opel or Saab
- Russian court delays Telenor appeal
- Nigerian militants claim sabotage of oil facility
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Sina.com 1Q profit falls 31 percent on ad slowdown
- China plans new terracotta warrior excavation
- German May inflation hits zero, lowest in 22 years
- Japan's Nikkei hits new eight-month high
- Defense ministers discuss southern Afghanistan
- Oil soars above $71 in Asia, hitting 2009 high
- Space station astronauts 'spacewalk' in airlock
- Halfpenny ruled out of rest of Lions tour
- Reports: Police accused of using torture technique
- Dupuy named to make France debut
- Report: Russia says bank problems delaying Bushehr
- World markets rise as oil prices hit new 2009 high
- Halfpenny ruled out of rest of Lions tour
- Japan's Hasebe banned for 2 matches
- Documentary on black-faced spoonbill premiered
- Springsteen, Phish reel in Bonnaroo crowds
- Philippines automates 2010 polls to stop cheating
- Israeli woman mistakenly junks $1 million mattress
- Bunyodkor hopes Scolari improves Uzbek game
- Swedish Riksbank borrows euro3 bln from ECB
- Travel habits prompt conflict of interest concerns
- Greece confirms 6th swine flu case
- Remy Cointreau full-year profit falls 12.5 percent
- Japan unveils new climate change emissions target
- Submarine at air crash scene to hunt black boxes
- Georgian opposition leader meets with president
- Lithuanian central banker downplays currency fears
- US dollar mostly lower in Europe
- Beijing's famous roast ducks will hit Taiwan's market in July
- Tottenham, West Ham, Hull head to Beijing
- Spain seizes 5 tons of hashish, arrests 23
- Iraq: Car bomb kills 35 in southern Shiite area
- German FM calls for reviving European arms treaty
- China state TV to revamp staid news broadcast
- UK manufacturing grows again in April, France lags
- BP says world's proved oil reserves fell in 2008
- Japan unveils new emissions cut target
- UK court criticizes use of secret evidence
- Russian colonel cleared in Chechnya kidnaps
- Sweden: 5 protesters arrested during NATO exercise
- Gabon government to swear in Bongo replacement
- Sri Lanka expels Canadian lawmaker
- Taiwan president to run for party chairman
- Oil soars above $71, hitting 2009 high
- Not so windy: Research suggests winds dying down
- Airbus A320 makes emergency landing
- Kazakhstan cuts key interest rate
- China shares gain on inflation data
- Commodities help world markets advance
- Londoners struggle to work amid subway strike
- Malaysia confirms 2 more cases of swine flu
- Report: Climate change adding to migration
- Aid workers among 11 dead in Pakistani hotel blast
- Starwood to build Meridien hotel in Vietnam
- Wolfsburg declines to discuss Dzeko transfer
- German inflation hits zero as economy suffers
- Report: Times Co. will take bids to sell Globe
- Airbus has emergency landing in Canary Islands
- Porsche confirms investment talks with Qatar
- 'Slumdog' child star gets new home
- Environmentalists denounce Japan's new CO2 target
- EU fines GDF Suez unit euro20 million
- Search of NC plant blast hampered by damaged roof
- British police investigate reports of brutality
- Egypt: 2 new cases of swine flu
- Coroner: Max Mosley's son died from drug abuse
- Taiwan stock prices rise
- As debt grows, US car owners turn to fraud
- Turkey: Life in prison for 6 al-Qaida suspects
- Gabon government swears in Bongo replacement
- Benitez: Mascherano not for sale
- Analysis: Ex-Comrades Russia and Belarus clash
- Stock futures point toward higher open
- President Ma announces bid for KMT chairmanship
- Trial of Guantanamo detainee tests US legal system
- Bailout overseer: Bank repayments sign of progress
- FTSE-100 index up 98.48 points at 4,503.27
- Mexican university wins Spanish award
- 20 cat deaths leave US communities worried
- Gabon government swears in Bongo replacement
- Dollar 3-month interbank lending rate falls again
- Kyrgyzstan: Uzbeks digging trenches along border
- Kremlin envoy says Russia will uphold Arctic claim
- Reports: Russia pledges to keep up oil output
- Watchdog: Swedish banks can handle Baltic crisis
- Complaint says top musician banned over royalties
- Taipei Metro's passenger satisfaction for 2008 hits new high
- President's proposal targets simplified character users in China
- 1 body recovered from wreckage of US plant
- China swine flu toll tops 100
- Khmer Rouge defendant: Vietnamese prisoners killed
- ECFA unlikely in second half of 2009: Mainland Affairs Council
- Coroner: Max Mosley's son died from drug overdose
- Jordaan optimistic 1 year ahead of WCup kickoff
- Lufthansa May traffic falls 4.4 pct to 6 million
- Ahmadinejad lashes out at rival just before vote
- Ticket sales improving for Confed Cup
- Australian PM calls for calm amid racial violence
- Former Siemens Greece executive arrested
- Sedgwick on Madoff: `We did not lose everything'
- Australia beats Bahrain 2-0 in WCup qualifier
- Submarine at air crash scene to hunt black boxes
- Merce Cunningham, 90, plans dance company's future
- Maicon threatens to leave Inter Milan
- Gadhafi visits Italy for 1st time as ties improve
- Saudi Arabia beheads man for murdering nephew
- Maldini: Milan won't win Champs Lge without Kaka
- Shell station sells gas blended with wheat biofuel
- US kills militant said linked to Iran's Quds Force
- US April trade deficit edges up to $29.2 billion
- Moldovan Parliament approves new gov't, same PM
- US envoy pushes for prompt Mideast peace talks
- World markets buoyed by commodities, banks
- Aegon Classic Results
- Abortion foes interested in buying Kansas clinic
- Qatar out of World Cup contention, draw at Japan
- 2nd arrest made in Harvard dorm shooting
- West Indies wins toss and fields against Sri Lanka
- Airbus makes emergency landing in Canary Islands
- Car bomb in Iraq's south kills 29 people
- Palau to take Guantanamo's Chinese detainees
- Intn'l union group: 76 unionists killed in 2008
- Gaza medics say 1 killed in tunnel collapse
- Turkey, Iraq sign military deal
- Gerry Weber Open Results
- UK's Brown calls for earlier release of documents
- P&G taps McDonald to lead
- Dutch general says new troops will disrupt Taliban
- Death toll from Ukraine mine blast reaches 9
- Iraq hopes to end oil dispute with its Kurds
- Environmentalists denounce Japan's new CO2 target
- Saudis get a draw in Seoul, 1 win from World Cup
- Germany's East, West melding despite problems
- US military: 4 more swine flu cases in Germany
- 98-year-old student to receive master's degree in philosophy
- US cop's murder case like lurid fiction
- NASA counts down toward Saturday shuttle launch
- Russia agrees to take nuclear waste from Serbia
- Citigroup launches public exchange offers
- US student convicted of video terror plot
- Matfield, Botha relish McBride bravado
- Qatar out, Saudi, Bahrain still in WCup doubt
- US mayor out of quarantine in China
- Ahmadinejad lashes out at rival just before vote
- Israeli woman mistakenly junks $1 million mattress
- Stocks rise on gains in oil, Home Depot forecast
- Report: UK's health service facing huge shortfall
- Tainan mayor sets terms for visit to China
- Abortion foes interested in buying US clinic
- Panel explores safety issues in Airbus ditching
- Kremlin envoy: Russia will press claim to Arctic
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi tells lawyers to push appeal
- Dinara Safina to play at Slovenia Open in July
- World Economic Forum on Africa opens
- Fiat closes deal to take Chrysler's good assets
- Suspect tells AP he's unaware of new attacks
- EU plans new immigration, security rules
- Russia doesn't want to go below 1,500 warheads
- Russia agrees to take nuclear waste from Serbia
- Iranian candidates' views on key issues
- Zverev upsets Berdych in Halle
- Iran's election system
- Philippines scales down economic forecast for 2009
- Stocks mostly rise on oil, Home Depot forecast
- Key events in Iran since revolution
- China bans imports of some Renault models
- Somalia begins training 1st naval force in years
- Brown-Forman 4Q profit falls as sales slide
- Russia presses claim to Arctic energy riches
- Sri Lanka vs. West Indies Scores
- Outgoing KMT chairman to preside over next cross-strait forum
- US contractor oversees guards in Afghanistan
- US couple ordered held in Cuba spying case
- Gov't finance remains sound despite shrinking tax revenues:minister
- AP Sportlight
- Dutch general: new US troops will disrupt Taliban
- WHO head quizzes govts on raising swine flu alert
- Superb Sri Lanka hits 192-5 against West Indies
- Ukraine to boost banking sector under IMF program
- Diplomats: Key nations agree on NKorea sanctions
- Mexican university wins Spanish award
- Croatia: Farmers drove tractors to Zagreb to rally
- G-8 ministers expected to talk up economy
- Man jailed rioting outside Israel Davis Cup game
- Billionaire Deripaska's Rusal gets loan extension
- Russia to sell US Treasuries, eyes IMF bonds
- Tour set for record dope-testing program
- US student convicted of video terror plot
- Fiat closes deal to take bulk of Chrysler's assets
- Britney Spears' `Circus' tour to return to US
- European markets trim gains on soft US opening
- Top Lebanon Shiite cleric praises Obama
- Danish CEO pleads guilty to $161 million in fraud
- US official: Overseer can bar pay deemed excessive
- Stocks fluctuate as commodities add to gains
- Nechemia Meyers, veteran journalist, dies at 79
- DomRep bars consecutive presidential re-elections
- USA Today to introduce digital edition, for a fee
- Lothar Matthaeus to coach Hungary's FC Fehervar
- Greece: 2 wildfires rage out of control
- Russia doesn't want to go below 1,500 warheads
- Iraq gov't hopes to end oil dispute with Kurds
- Brazil inflation slows to 5.2 pct in May
- Missing Indian military plane found; all 13 dead
- Russian police employ Brad Pitt to fight speeding
- Report: Times Co. will take bids to sell Globe
- Sri Lanka bars entry to Canadian lawmaker
- Tornatore's 'Baaria' to open Venice Film Fest
- Londoners struggle to work amid subway strike
- Minister: Stolen Picasso notebook hard to sell
- Pakistan to ask ICC to pick ex-ICL player Razzaq
- US donates $55 million for Palestinian refugees
- Car bomb in Iraq's south kills some 30 people
- Neighbors brace for fallout from Latvian crisis
- Somalia begins training 1st naval force in years
- Richmond Fed head sees signs of economic bottom
- Court order stops elephant relocation in Malawi
- German government approves state bank plan
- Greenland's new left-leaning premier forms Cabinet
- IMF to lend Belarus an additional $1 billion
- Report: Putin says ready to drop nuclear weapons
- April trade deficit edges up to $29.2 billion
- Hypo Real Estate to consolidate operations
- US panel explores safety issues in Airbus ditching
- Oil prices near $72, strike new high for 2009
- Germany's Gabsch wins 4th stage
- Grasshopper appoints Sforza as coach
- Sri Lanka vs. West Indies Result
- Putin says Russia might abandon nukes if others do
- Israel's top banker praises US role in recovery
- European markets trim gains, Wall Street slips
- Money too funny: Argentine court forgives forgery
- Egypt beats Russia 3-0 in Junior World Cup
- Taiwan President Ma announces bid for KMT chairman
- Typhoons trigger earthquakes on Taiwan: scientists
- British police accused of 'waterboarding': reports
- Taiwan president Ma's character reform calls only aimed at China
- UK singer to perform at World Games opening in Taiwan
- Taiwan DPP prepares to launch ECFA referendum drive
- Former KMT lawmaker to manage Taipei 101
- Hakka stronghold in Taiwan resists changing times
- Beijing's famous Quanjude roast duck to hit Taiwan's market in July: company
- FAT ex-chairman missing after scandal
- Eight more students returning from Thailand infected with swine flu
- Study extensions to be allowed for mothers
- Taipower fasts for underprivileged families
- National Palace Museum ex-director out on bail in corruption scandal
- Taiwan holds Super Wednesday
- Stake in He Jian
- World wonder
- South Korea tells U.S. about North's bank accounts
- Hong Kong reports first domestic (A)H1N1 case
- Pakistan hotel blast kills 16 people, Taliban blamed
- Iraq market bombing kills 28 people including children
- Malaysia rescues Indonesians at sea
- 'No' to Arroyo
- Ma should lead reform, not file lawsuits
- As the Globe reels, papers must drop elitism
- Palau agrees to take Uighur Gitmo detainees
- Singapore jails Christian couple over anti-Muslim publications
- China state TV to revamp staid news broadcast
- Germany bans Thai ex-leader
- Slave cabins were home to family through '60s
- Austrian town strives to keep alive memory of Nazi victims
- 'I'm gay,' says 'Idol' runner-up Lambert
- Picasso sketchbook stolen from Paris museum
- Israel's best authors turn news reporters for a day
- It's raining tadpoles in Japan
- Spears to tour Oz
- Man gives birth
- Hollywood actors union signs new contract, ends labor dispute
- Liam Neeson eyes 'A-Team' role: report
- Anti-bacterial Ben Stiller grilled by Mexico reporters
- Earth-Venus smash-up possible in 3.5 billion years, study predicts
- China says consumer prices fall for 4th month
- Japan economy hopes hit by fall in prices, machine orders
- Philippine exports plunge 35.2 percent in April
- Court clears way for Chrysler-Fiat deal
- Powerchip offers cash to secure agreement
- China group slams 'monopolistic' BHP-Rio deal
- Asia-Pacific airports scoop awards
- Taiwan Semi says worst is over
- Singapore economy
- Germany's Arcandor
- Hyatt's Shanghai Court introduces Shanghai-styled abalone delicacies
- GVB manager wins 2009 PATA award
- Taipei Fullerton Hotel launches all-you-can-eat healthy buffet
- Sheraton presents high-end 'Taiwan sumptuous dinner'
- Tianjin Aviation inaugurated
- Avnet and Xilinx open registration for X-fest 2009
- Taipei share prices close up 0.75 percent
- Wall Street gains capped by fears about rising interest rates
- Stock markets rise in Asia
- U.S. dollar edges down on higher risk appetite
- Oil prices above US$70 in Asian trade
- Hunting Holmes: it's elementary
- Convincing start for Roddick at Queen's
- Mirza finds feet quickly on England grass
- Federer out of Halle as Djokovic, Tsonga win
- Dodgers maintain pace with win over Padres
- Terpstra in double joy in Dauphine
- Uzbeki Scolari
- Astana pays debts
- Magic shoot 63 percent in win over Lakers
- Pakistan survives Netherlands, South Africa squeezes past Kiwis
- Penguins beat Red Wings to force Game 7 decider
- Disgraced Kohl lifts lid on Tour de France doping
- Taiwan, China sign letter of intent on LED industry cooperation
- Taiwan’s Chi Mei expects prices to rise in third quarter
- Taiwan-based China Steel to raise domestic prices for first time this year
- Obama 'shocked' at Holocaust museum shooting
- Air France crash investigation models suggest black boxes beneath debris
- Meat Analogue
- What are probiotics and prebiotics?
- London Underground strike enters second day, causes disruption
- 59.1% Taiwan voters oppose Ma as KMT chief, finds DPP poll
- Taiwan annuls tax exemption for military personnel and teachers
- Taiwan DPP slams government on Taipei 101 appointment flip-flop
- Taiwan economy cannot totally depend on China: President Ma
- Taiwan Control Yuan sanctions CCA and Taipei County over Lo Sheng Sanatorium
- Taiwan confirms four new H1N1 flu cases from Thailand and U.S.
- Taiwan Health Minister says sacked official failed to improve health care
- Taiwan High Speed Rail services between Taipei and Banciao out for 5 hours
- US to issue new exeuctive pay curbs
- Poland wants more trade with Russia, Belarus
- 'Rockefeller' jurors ask for insanity explanation
- Gates evokes WWII unity, resolve in Afghan fight
- Egypt president pledges improved care for Nubians
- Islamic art collection to land in Berlin
- Iraq gives $2.5 million for Fulbrights
- Russia to sell US Treasuries, eyes IMF bonds
- Back to the future for new 'Futurama' episodes
- Stocks slip as oil rises, Fed economic data looms
- Sri Lanka beats West Indies by 15 runs
- EU calls on US to drop gambling ban
- Fed lost $5.3B on Bear Stearns, AIG holdings in 1Q
- Higher oil taking reform pressure off Kremlin
- Obama nominee indicates possible change on Myanmar
- UK court: terror suspects must be told allegations
- Sri Lanka bars entry to Canadian lawmaker
- APNewsBreak: News Corp. forms diversity council
- US envoy cites growing refugee crisis in Pakistan
- Trial begins in sex-games slaying of French banker
- Putin: Russia might abandon nukes if others do
- Reports: Russia says bank problems delay Bushehr
- FTSE-100 index up 31.96 points at 4,436.75
- Adidas focuses on soccer market leadership in 2010
- US dollar mixed in Europe
- France names 2 generals to new NATO posts
- US to issue new executive pay curbs
- Cyprus to keep Turkey's EU entry talks frozen
- Wife says US contractor in Iraq to be released
- Sri Lanka vs. West Indies Scoreboard
- Boy unlikely to return quickly from Brazil to US
- WHO calls key committee ahead of pandemic decision
- US House Republicans offer alternative energy bill
- Italy plans to reopen embassy in Somalia
- Fiat closes deal to take bulk of Chrysler's assets
- England's 1966 WCup squad members receive medals
- Up to 50 vehicles pile up on foggy California pass
- GM to build small car in Midwest
- US official: No caps on pay for executives
- Software makers Symantec, McAfee settle complaint
- Qatar out, Saudi, Bahrain and Iran in WCup doubt
- Brad Pitt buys painting at top modern art fair
- Iraq: 5 US contractors to be released in Baghdad
- Iran beats UAE 1-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Cooking pot stadium getting ready for WCup feast
- Stocks fall after weak auction of 10-year notes
- Spanish bakery discards employee's severed arm
- Car bomb in Iraq kills about 30 people
- US teacher accused of displaying Bible sues
- Bolt wins Laureus World Sportsman award
- Jonny Lee Miller joins Sienna Miller on Broadway
- Crews recovering bodies from US meat plant
- Police: At least 2 shot inside US Holocaust Museum
- UN climate chief: Rich nations short on CO2 goals
- US Teacher accused of displaying Bible sues
- Mother hears from teen at US Holocaust museum
- Aid workers among 9 dead in Pakistani hotel blast
- Iraq: 5 US contractors to be released in Baghdad
- An emotional return to golf for Mickelson
- Report says climate change is adding to migration
- World Economic Forum on Africa opens
- News Corp. forms diversity council after cartoon
- Timeline of events in international custody battle
- Timeline of events in international custody battle
- Iran's Guards vow to crush any 'velvet revolution'
- Latin American economy to shrink 1.7 pct in 2009
- Police say 2 shot inside US Holocaust Museum
- Gay couples forced to flee US over immigration law
- Police: At least 2 shot inside Holocaust Museum
- Ex-President Carter set to meet settler leader
- Obama nominee: US wants resumed NKorea nuke talks
- Chilean ex-generals sentenced for arms smuggling
- Murray beats Seppi to reach 3rd round at Queens
- Fed survey sees signs recession is easing
- Budget deficit hits record for May of $189.7B
- Fear of Iran, Obama's words swayed Lebanon vote
- Witness at museum knew 'someone had been shot'
- Air Jamaica receives $8M loan, faces privatization
- Poland confirms 1st case of swine flu transmission
- Police: 2 people shot inside Holocaust Museum
- US pledges to put women, girls first in AIDS fight
- Jamaica's prime minister worried about Caricom
- Ex-college student convicted of video terror plot
- Zimbabwe PM urges US support despite abuses
- Hundreds of Sudanese refugees arrive in Yemen
- Beckham's 1st competitive England start in 2 years
- Airbus' performance praised in near catastrophe
- Gadhafi visits Italy for 1st time as ties improve
- Georgian opposition leader meets with president
- Swedish PM to push for EU talks with Iceland
- Weather makes Sharapova wait at Aegon Classic
- First case of swine flu in Palestinian areas
- Gunman, guards trade fire in US Holocaust Museum
- Macedonia beats Iceland 2-0 in WCup qualifying
- US envoy cites growing refugee crisis in Pakistan
- Oregon lawmaker wants charges for killing unborn
- GM to build small car in Midwest
- WHO gets ready declare a swine flu pandemic
- India vs. Ireland Scores
- Obama saddened by Holocaust shooting
- US medical panel OKs schizophrenia drug for teens
- Crews recover 3 bodies from collapsed plant
- Tsonga, Berdych upset in Halle
- India rips through Ireland's batting order
- Judge says Delphi sale can't be private
- Lions 39, Sharks 3
- Investigator: US agency misses plane inspections
- Alexis Stewart pokes fun at mom, Martha
- Greece confirms 7th swine flu case
- AP Source: Museum shooting suspect is supremacist
- 24 indicted in US artifact theft probe
- Software makers Symantec, McAfee settle complaints
- Fiat closes Chrysler deal. What's next?
- Lions beat Sharks 39-3 to win 4th tour match
- Report: UK's health service facing huge shortfall
- US promoter sues Michael Jackson, alleging breach
- Space station population about to reach record 13
- Libyan wins post of UN General Assembly president
- Ukraine beats Kazakhstan 2-1 in WCup qualifier
- Administration criticizes corporate boards on pay
- Others get headlines; Ryan Briscoe leading points
- Gadhafi welcomes `new era' in relations with Italy
- Wednesday's International Results
- Donald Trump ousts Prejean as Miss California
- Cuba accuses Human Rights Watch of being in US pay
- US police probe Alba link to vandalism
- Zimbabwe PM urges US support despite abuses
- Meet Fredrik _ the man being sued by Salinger
- Mourning: Bryant serving as star and floor coach
- Marchionne turned Fiat around
- Pakistan appeals for public support on Taliban
- Sweden routs Malta 4-0 in WCup qualifying
- Gold, metals hold steady as dollar trades mixed
- Gunman opens fire at US Holocaust Museum
- Huckabee warns against 'mushy middle'
- Babcock & Wilcox planning mini nuclear reactor
- India vs. Ireland Result
- Officials: River water made triathletes ill
- Some in Boston see Globe as dispute with New York
- Brazil joins Russia, China in eyeing IMF bonds
- NY judge adjourns case vs. Lindsay Lohan's father
- Globe dispute with NY Times riles Bostonians
- US Congress abandoning Obama clean energy goals
- Sept. 11 memorial to feature audio-visual display
- Refreshed Ochoa ready to rule LPGA Championship
- AP source: Chinese auto company looking at Volvo
- Swine flu fears swamp Argentine medical services
- Tsvangirai makes fun of UK's Brown during US visit
- NZ murder suspect will fight extradition to NY
- Gunman shoots guard at US Holocaust Museum
- Twenty20 World Cup: India easily beats Ireland
- Colombian president talking trade in Canada
- Chris Brown loses bid to delay hearing
- Google unfazed by 3 US government inquiries
- Bicycle chain gain for French convicts
- Obama congratulates Lebanon on elections
- Stocks fall on inflation, interest-rate jitters
- Serbia beats Faeroes 2-0 in World Cup qualifying
- Report: Queen Latifah says she was sexually abused
- Russia beats Finland 3-0 in World Cup qualifying
- US police probe actress' link to shark signs
- Boat with no passengers found off St Vincent
- Gunman shoots, kills guard at Holocaust Museum
- Sub helps in hunt for Air France black boxes
- Ex-university student convicted of terror plot
- Gunman shoots, kills, guard at US Holocaust Museum
- FC Unirea wins 1st Romanian league title
- NBA gets high marks for diversity in new study
- Robles wins 1st race after injury
- Judge says Delphi sale can't be private
- India vs. Ireland Scoreboard
- Dutch win 2-0 to stay perfect in WCup qualifying
- Christopher Lloyd plans to rebuild home after fire
- Okl. officials: River water made triathletes ill
- Deputy Tasers woman, 72, during traffic stop
- US promoter sues Michael Jackson, alleging breach
- Estonia draws 0-0 with Portugal in friendly
- Dollar gains as Beige Book offers some relief
- US doc plans to offer 3rd-term abortions in Kansas
- Donald Trump ousts Prejean as Miss California
- Italy beats New Zealand 4-3 in Confed Cup warmup
- Brazil court clears an obstacle to boy's US return
- Chris Brown loses bid to delay hearing
- England routs Andorra 6-0 in World Cup qualifying
- US shooting suspect's history of seething anger
- US medical panel OKs schizophrenia drugs for teens
- Study suggests drug is safe for morning sickness
- Michelle Obama and her daughters visit London
- Woman who was 3 when mom killed is trial witness
- Croatian, Romanian farmers demand subsidies
- Gunman shoots, kills, guard at US Holocaust Museum
- Iran's Islamic guardians warn reformist wave
- Gadhafi defends Somali pirates, blames bad fishing
- Stocks fall on inflation, interest-rate jitters
- Andorra loses 6-0 to England but prevents ridicule
- Egypt praises Obama as welcome change from Bush
- Palm appoints ex-Apple whiz as CEO, chairman
- Huckabee warns Republicans against 'mushy middle'
- Argentine priest convicted of sexually abusing boy
- Latin America stocks rise on oil, Brazil rate cuts
- North Korea's fundraising target of new sanctions
- England makes it 7 from 7; Serbia extends lead
- Bonds fall on worries about government's debt load
- US could play Iran for first time in nine years
- Brazil court clears an obstacle to boy's US return
- 'Rockefeller' jurors ask for insanity explanation
- No sign of WTC redevelopment deal before deadline
- NZ key interest rate held at 2.5 percent at review
- Afghanistan al-Qaida leader says group needs cash
- US trade deficit, by the numbers
- Dormant terrorism case gets new life with detainee
- Stocks fall on interest-rate, inflation jitters
- Daly eager for 1st PGA event since his suspension
- US Senate confirms commanders in Afghanistan, NATO
- Police probe Jessica Alba link to vandalism
- Teen with 47 IQ gets 100 years for child sex abuse
- USA Today publisher sees hope in mobile platforms
- Fiji, Tonga up first in Pacific Nations Cup
- Key nations agree on NKorea sanctions
- 7 shuttle fliers plus 6 station guys equal record
- Mexican state bans cops from carrying cell phones
- Gunman shoots, kills, guard at Holocaust Museum
- Perfect road trip paved Penguins path to finals
- DomRep: Beans, tourism can pay Petrocaribe bills
- Red Wings' Hossa hopes he made the right choice
- US shooting suspect: I'm unaware of new attacks
- Sykora expected to miss Game 7 with injury
- Palm appoints ex-Apple whiz as CEO
- Ecuador upsets Argentina 2-0
- Google unfazed by 3 US government inquiries
- Beckham starts for England for 1st time in 2 years
- Jamie Foxx: 'I got booed at the Apollo'
- Magic backup center Marcin Gortat rules Poland
- Obama shocked by Holocaust museum shooting
- Advocacy group says Italy has failed in Africa aid
- Venezuela to expropriate seaport warehouses
- MTV's 'Real World' going to Washington
- Brazil slashes benchmark interest rate
- Holocaust Museum no stranger to anti-Semitism
- Affidavit: Wife pushed knife away from attacker
- Bryant misses chance to put Magic away
- Brazil court rebuffs bid to block boy's return
- Molson brothers confirm bid for Canadiens
- US Probe alleges Federal Reserve bank CEO threat
- Summary box: Goldman international custody battle
- UN expert says Haitian children working as slaves
- Jetstar plane makes emergency landing in Guam
- Dealer shutdowns mean extra towing for some owners
- At new Chrysler, problems of old Chrysler linger
- Products planned by the new Fiat-led Chrysler
- Peru Congress suspends decrees that upset Indians
- Women's prison segregated lesbians, others
- $2.5 billion spent, no alternative med cures found
- Canada to stop making medical isotopes
- Government probes chelation-heart disease study
- New York historic site marks anniversary of 1759 battle
- Thursday, June 18
- US family Christmas photo turns up in Czech ad
- Soweto weekend: B&B, Mandela tour, protest museum
- Fort Laramie in Wyoming commemorates 175 years
- 'Uncultivated' prairie to magnificent garden
- US administration seeks ways to tame corporate pay
- After 50 years in US, Honda faces new challenges
- Brazil cuts benchmark interest rate to record low
- A look at Honda in the US over the last 50 years
- NBA Finals Glance
- San Antonio expands size of River Walk
- Anheuser-Busch to launch Bud Light Golden Wheat
- US plans no more federal money for GM, Chrysler
- Condition of 2-year-old burn victim upgraded
- Watson to lead WP against Lions at Newlands
- 'Spiritual destinations' cater to mind, body, soul
- 2 Koreas hold rare talks amid nuclear tension
- Japan's 1Q GDP revision confirms steep recession
- South Korea confirms 2 more cases of swine flu
- Miner freed after 15 hours trapped underground
- Venezuela calls Coca-Cola Zero harmful, bans sale
- Colombia edges Peru 1-0 in WCup qualifying
- Peru Congress suspends decrees that upset Indians
- Memorial to honor US troops killed in 1943 crash
- GM and Chrysler's bankruptcy cases at a glance
- Champions Tour to play in South Korea
- Shooting suspect's history of seething anger
- Report: Stars fire coach Dave Tippett
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- New sanctions could hit North Korea's fundraising
- Court: Appeal from Selena's killer in wrong court
- Native Hawaiian bill gets new airing
- 100 protest outside Trinidad smelter site
- Source: Stars fire coach Dave Tippett
- Clottey prepared to face Cotto _ and crowd
- US man is charged in ailing mom's deadly bed fire
- Slain Holocaust museum guard remembered as hero
- Musical Big Wig: Mug shot shows bald Phil Spector
- Japan's 1Q GDP revision confirms steep recession
- Car hits pedestrians in Philly, killing 3 kids
- A look at inter-Korean factory park in NKorea
- Philippine police kill 4 suspected kidnappers
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Mystics start WNBA season 3-0 for first time
- No alarms in building next to Mexican day care
- Major League Soccer Results
- Foreign exchange rates
- Japan's first lunar probe ends mission
- Brazil defeats Paraguay 2-1
- Houston beats Chivas 1-0 for 4th straight win
- Wednesday's International Football Results
- New Orleans mayor out of quarantine in China
- Chile beats Bolivia 4-0 in qualifying
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Bank of Korea keeps key rate at record low
- Venezuela rallies for 2-2 draw with Uruguay
- China's exports plunge 26.4 percent in May
- Chinese exports plunge 26.4 percent in May
- Brazil defeats Paraguay 2-1 in qualifying
- China's investment rose 32.9 pct in January-May
- China swine flu toll hits 111
- Red Sox beat Yankees eighth straight time
- Mexico edges Trinidad and Tobago 2-1
- Nominee reaffirms U.S. commitment to Taiwan
- Honduras edges El Salvador 1-0 in WCup qualifying
- Utley's 2nd homer of game leads Phillies over Mets
- Gower to make debut for Italy against Australia
- Fleeing car hits crowd, killing 3 children in US
- Pakistan asks public to support anti-Taliban drive
- WORLD at 0400GMT
- Gitmo suicide had been prisoners' representative
- Australian jobless rate at 7-year high 5.7 percent
- Oil climbs above $72 on economic recovery hopes
- China's May exports plunge by record 26.4 percent
- Mexico edges Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 in qualifying
- ASIA AT 0400 GMT, Thursday, June 11, 2009
- Ireland A beat Canada, Argentines down US in rugby
- Palau cites human rights in resettling detainees
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi tells lawyers to push appeal
- Brazil moves within three points of qualifying
- Analysis: UN could hit North Korean arms exports
- US cautiously awaits Iranian election
- All Blacks shelve bad memories for France test
- US tests: minor crashes in minicars can be costly
- Taiwan invited to light up Chinese cities
- US cuts aid to Nicaragua
- Amnesty says Sri Lanka fails to probe abuses
- Asian stocks climb; Tokyo's Nikkei hits 10,000
- Administration, Congress seek to rein in exec pay
- England closer to WCup, Beckham, Rooney to records
- Blood shed at crowded Holocaust museum in US
- Philippine troops clash with Italian's kidnappers
- HK closes all kindergartens and primary schools
- Wife disappointed in Blagojevich's friends
- Analysis: Netanyahu cornered by hawks and Obama
- Study supports theory whales get the bends
- Officials: Clashes in Pakistan tribal area kill 23
- Fiji, Tonga up first in Pacific Nations Cup
- Malaysia scours for fires as air quality falls
- Mystics win third straight in new season
- American League Leaders
- Biologists help rare fish flee fire in US
- National League Leaders
- Japanese schoolchildren in Germany have swine flu
- MOFA to make decision soon on Taiwan's U.N. bid: foreign minister
- Red Sox beat Yankees yet again, win 6-5
- HK closes all kindergartens and primary schools
- Rugby League's Hunt tests positive to Swine flu
- US: 1 of 5 US contractors detained in Iraq freed
- Two leading smart cards to be merged by year end
- China's May exports plunge 26.4 percent
- Hong Kong closes schools in swine flu alert
- China to let IPOs resume, after issuing new rules
- 2 Koreas hold rare talks amid nuclear tensions
- Euro rises against dollar
- Militants show sophisticated tactics in Pakistan
- Chinese news agency says mayor of Shenzhen fired
- Oz Minerals shareholders OK sale to Chinese buyer
- ASIA AT 0700 GMT, Thursday, June 11, 2009
- 8 killed as Filipino troops clash with militants
- Amnesty says Sri Lanka fails to probe war abuses
- Kuwaiti emir pardons Filipino maid in murder case
- London subway strike in 2nd day
- Mayor of boomtown Shenzhen fired
- Iraqi official: 3 of 5 US contractors freed
- Palau cites human rights in resettling detainees
- China defends net filtering software amid outcry
- 3 bombs in western Georgia, engineer injured
- Fans yawn at A-Rod tell-all
- Honda ready with big and small, hopes to win in US
- Taiwan sets sights on young tourists at Hong Kong travel fair
- Muslim rebels raid Philippine prison, kill guard
- Montenegro's new government approved
- Beijing demands return of 17 Muslim detainees
- Slump in 2009 global oil demand seen moderating
- NKorea demands 4-fold raise in wages from South
- China rejects move to send detainees to Palau
- Philippine swine flu cases near 100 mark
- Defense ministers discuss Afghanistan
- Saudi launches massive Khurais oil field
- Italian police conduct anti-terror operation
- Taichung County to be cruise destination in August
- SKorean court rejects claims against Microsoft
- NKorea demands 4-fold raise in wages from South
- Report: East Timor women dying of unsafe abortions
- Asia stocks mixed as Nikkei retreats from 10,000
- Afghan clashes kill 12 insurgents, 1 soldier
- Japan stocks slip after Nikkei crosses 10,000
- EU court overturns terror suspect's asset freeze
- United accepts world-record Madrid bid for Ronaldo
- EU office in Taiwan to hold exhibition on climate change
- 89% of undergraduates plan to find summer jobs: survey
- Oil near $72 on economic recovery hopes
- China shares slip on worse-than-expected trade
- Court ruling sends FC Timisoara into Champs League
- Pakistani: Detention in Britain 'mental torture'
- Cathay's cargo, passenger traffic drops in May
- Air France CEO 'not convinced' sensors cause crash
- Indian stars kick off Bollywood weekend in Macau
- Obama sends message to Kyrgyzstan leader
- Taipower calls for urgent assistance to poor families
- Serb lawyer quits murder trial of 3 Americans
- United accepts world-record Madrid bid for Ronaldo
- Gadhafi to speak to Italian students, lawmakers
- President eyes emerging markets to reduce reliance on China
- UK home mortgages rise in April
- Gates: No sign N. Korea is prepared to retaliate
- Air France CEO 'not convinced' sensors cause crash
- 3 bombs explode in Georgia, engineer injured
- China objects to Palau resettling Guantanamo men
- European stocks up ahead of key US data
- NATO to scale down Kosovo force
- Mayor of Chinese boomtown Shenzhen fired
- US dollar, gold lower in European trading
- WHO likely to declare flu pandemic Thursday
- Palestinian police arrest 36 Hamas supporters
- Gates: NATO allies expect Afghanistan progress
- Lull envelops Iran on eve of presidential vote
- GE inks $500M in power generation deals in Bahrain
- EU court voids asset freeze of UK terror suspect
- German, UK officials discuss GM Europe future
- Obama seeks closer ties with Kyrgyzstan
- Envoy urges Taiwanese companies to tap Malaysian market
- Remains of late Gabon president flown out of Spain
- Chinese business group visits Taiwan
- China says Japan's emissions cut target inadequate
- Report: Timorese women dying from secret abortions
- WHO likely to declare flu pandemic Thursday
- Taiwan stock prices rebound to break 6,500 mark
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Irish Nationwide appoints new CEO
- China's May trade plunges but investment up
- Berlusconi's estranged wife: dignity besmirched
- Gates: NATO allies expect Afghanistan progress
- Stock index futures modestly higher
- Serb lawyer quits trial of 3 slain US brothers
- Maya Rudolph puts the `big ol' belly' back on
- Gadhafi speaks to Italian lawmakers amid protests
- Taiwan, Shanghai set to forge closer economic ties
- Palestinian police: Teen hanged, relatives confess
- ITF lowers fine for Sweden over Israel match
- Lampard accepts more disciplined role for England
- Turkey ready to resume Israel-Syria mediation
- Florida woman rescues locals from gators
- UK home mortgages rise in April
- Volunteer divers invited to join coral reef inspection mission
- Oil near $72 on economic recovery hopes
- Greece: 13 arrested in credit card scam
- Gitmo fatality had been prisoners' representative
- Airline got replacement sensors days before crash
- Philippine troops capture Manila bombing suspect
- NATO to scale down Kosovo force
- Four more imported swine flu cases confirmed
- UAE football star blasts team over fast food
- FTSE 100 up 18.48 at 4,455.23
- Holocaust museum: security training stopped attack
- Bunun children's choir wins prestigious music award
- Gadhafi attacks US in speech in Italy
- Taiwan 96-year-old grad student: All-nighters work
- London subway strike in 2nd day; union to talk
- Turkey chides Cyprus over oil and gas exploration
- Norway's DNO awaiting payment for Iraq oil exports
- 3 men convicted of murdering London teenager
- Fighting intensifies in Pakistan's northwest
- Holocaust museum closed for day to mark shooting
- Sarkozy, Merkel support Barroso for new EU term
- US foreclosures fall 6 percent in May from April
- Asia prepares for WHO to call swine flu pandemic
- Ireland wins toss and fields
- Ireland wins toss and fields against NZ
- US towns challenge feds on military recruiting
- Carter: Mideast peace not possible without Hamas
- Greece rejects loan of Parthenon Marbles from UK
- Dollar 3-month interbank lending rate down again
- Retail sales climb 0.5 percent in May
- New jobless claims drop more than expected to 601K
- 4 Chinese Muslims released from Guantanamo
- Microsoft affirms dividend, backs meeting proposal
- New jobless claims drop more than expected to 601K
- Advocacy group says Italy has failed in Africa aid
- Stock index futures trading in narrow range
- Croatia: Gov't talks to protesting farmers
- Iran's raucous election campaign goes quiet
- Anne Frank museum to display her actual diaries
- Bahrain issues $750M in bonds
- Jobless claims drop to 601,000; retail sales rise
- European stocks trim gains ahead of US open
- 4 Chinese Muslims released from Guantanamo
- China not sending 3 rare golden monkeys to US Zoo
- Car hits US crowd, killing 3 kids; mom injured
- GE inks $500M in power generation deals in Bahrain
- Celtic's Nakamura to miss Australia match
- Seaside schools to confer diplomas in underwater commencement
- US woman pleads not guilty to stabbing toddler
- Stock index futures point to modestly lower open
- Russia's Medvedev seeks to showcase democracy
- ATP-Queens Club Results
- 4 Chinese Muslims freed from Guantanamo to Bermuda
- Lawyers for Myanmar's Suu Kyi file witness appeal
- Former foreign minister to lead new Czech party
- Gadhafi attacks US in speech in Italy
- Croatia: Gov't, protesting farmers seal deal
- De Rossi to revisit bloody memories against US
- Ikea snubs Indian market after spat with gov't
- Southwest CEO says June looking worse than May
- Delta cutting more capacity
- EU says coastal, inland bathing waters improving
- EU experts: transgenic potato is safe
- Better data on jobs, retail sales lift stocks
- France, Germany worried about Aung San Suu Kyi
- Afghan official says airstrike missed commander
- MOE unveils regulations for universities to leave market
- MOU on financial cooperation could come soon: FSC
- New Zealand vs. Ireland Scores
- 20,000 high speed rail passengers affected by switch dysfunction
- Ukrainian confirms bill restricting gambling
- Madonna adoption ruling Friday
- Gunmen toss grenades at Mexico taco stand, 2 die
- NKorea makes demands of South over industrial park
- South Korea completes first space center
- Businesses cut inventories 1.1 percent in April
- World stocks get lift from US retail sales news
- WHO: Swine flu pandemic has begun, 1st in 41 years
- Auction reopening for Filene's Basement
- US leader: Afghan violence at peak level last week
- Kiwi debutant Redmond batters Ireland in T20 WCup
- Bosnia TV shows fugitive Mladic in home videos
- Jetstar plane makes emergency landing in Guam
- 2 US teens charged with strangling sleeping man
- Kremlin ready for closer US anti-terror ties
- Indian board says it was aware of Sehwag injury
- Aegon Classic Results
- WHO: Swine flu pandemic has begun, 1st in 41 years
- Pete Doherty arrested for suspected drunk driving
- Galacticos II at Madrid if Ronaldo joins Kaka
- Administration: Rein in pay in US private sector
- Russian envoy gratified with close Taipei-Moscow ties
- Swiss authorities act on football hooliganism
- Ruling on Madonna's Malawi adoption try due Friday
- India holds firm in troubled UN climate talks
- Watching Boks see Lions best performance yet
- Kiwi blow as Ryder ruled out of Twenty20 World Cup
- Car hits US crowd, killing 3 kids, woman
- American to take the stand in Italy murder trial
- Ex-Indonesia central bank chief receives 2 years
- UN AIDS official concerned by economic crisis
- Dokic's dad gets 15 months in jail
- Wednesday's Sports In Brief
- Sources: Iran denies UN nuke agency camera request
- AP Sportlight
- South Africa marks 1 year to World Cup
- Valentine's Marines score 15 runs in 1 inning
- Kremlin wants closer US-Russian anti-terror ties
- CEO says US pressured bank to buy Merrill Lynch
- Volcker says US growth possible this year
- South Africa marks 1 year to World Cup
- Tax exemption for teachers, military to be phased out
- US Secretary of State Clinton to visit India
- UN AIDS official concerned by economic crisis
- 2 minutes enough for Sharapova victory
- India reports 4 new cases of swine flu
- Schoolchildren in Germany have swine flu
- New Zealand vs. Ireland Result
- Wright says 'Jews' keeping him from Obama
- US government seeks to rein in executive pay
- Body of late president returns to Gabon from Spain
- Kenya charges 17 handed over by US with piracy
- Regulators say they must OK nuclear power deal
- Iran's raucous election campaign goes quiet
- US pot dispensary owner slated to be sentenced
- Advocacy group: Italy, France failing Africa aid
- Italian police arrest 6 in anti-terror raids
- Official says US museum guards needed vests
- GM cancels Malibu hybrid, works on new system
- Ruling on Madonna's Malawi adoption due Friday
- Gunmen toss grenade at Mexico taco stand, 2 die
- Israel's Yad Vashem condemns Washington shooting
- Kiwi debutant Redmond batters Ireland
- Kenya charges 17 piracy suspects handed over by US
- CEO says US pressured bank to buy Merrill Lynch
- US urges Arabs to make concessions to Israel
- Carter: Mideast peace not possible without Hamas
- Russia's Medvedev seeks to showcase democracy
- US senators seek end for stake in GM, Chrysler
- Hong Kong closes schools in swine flu alert
- China tells U.S. to hand back Uighur Gitmo detainees
- Nominee reaffirms U.S. commitment to Taiwan
- Taiwan health chief Yeh says replaced official failed to improve quality of health care
- Teachers, soldiers in Taiwan to begin paying income tax
- Taiwan Control Yuan sanctions CCA, Taipei County over Lo Sheng Sanatorium
- 59.1% oppose Ma as KMT chief: Taiwan DPP poll
- Two leading smart cards in Taiwan to be merged by year end
- Children's Arts Festival in Taiwan aims to promote compassion
- DPP slams Taipei 101 appointment flip-flop
- Taiwan invited to light up Chinese cities
- Taipei, Ban Ciao High Speed Rail halted for hours
- Divers invited to join reef mission
- Youth travel
- Japan economy shrinks less than thought in Q1
- China data shows some hope despite exports tumble in May
- OZ Minerals snaps up improved Chinese offer
- Wall Street hit by rising commodities
- Crude oil prices near US$72 in Asian trade
- Taipei shares close up 1.63%
- U.S. dollar down against euro in Asia on concerns about future
- Taiwan languages not negotiable with PRC
- Federer's greatness meets lessons from the goat
- China defends net filtering software amid public outcry
- Iran wraps up election campaign
- Six arrested in suspected plot to attack G-8: reports
- Egypt to publish Israeli novels
- Sexual assault
- North Korea demands extra payments for Kaesong: Seoul
- Powers reach deal on U.N. North Korea sanctions
- Malaysia scours for fires as air quality falls
- Guard killed in Washington Holocaust museum attack
- Ronaldo breaks world record in Real move
- German stars rule in Halle
- Grabsch wins fourth stage
- Wang struggles as Red Sox beat Yankees for eighth straight time
- England destroys Andorra to move closer to World Cup
- A relaxing hot spring soak in Jiaosi
- What's on
- HOT SPOTS
- Taipei Fine Arts Museum 台北市立美術館
- National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts 國立台灣美術館
- National Museum of History 國立歷史博物館
- Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei 台北當代藝術館
- Pasta, potato or green: salads fit any occasion
- How Stuff Works:How a black box works
- Don't just do something,sit there: keys to meditation
- Jon & Kate, Part 2: I still don't care
- Beatles' adventures with girls, drugs in Hamburg
- For the Record
- 'Hangover' cure is a good dose of bad taste
- Travolta hijacks subway in dizzying 'Pelham'
- Claudel's mysterious film honors fine, mature acting
- NOW SHOWING
- Diversified uses of Mirin
- Lean meat essence
- PLA
- Definition and features of Oligosaccharides
- Taiwan BNHI urged to cover early-stage breast cancer treatment
- Taiwan Semiconductor demotes CEO Tsai to President
- Taiwan Memory to take ‘less than 10%’ stake in Elpida
- Australia holds emergency talks after flu pandemic declared by WHO
- Taiwan to increase purchase of vaccine after pandemic declaration
- China’s poor medical condition may cause prevention loophole: Taiwan MAC
- Taiwan Legislature passes renewable energy development law
- US authorities: Gunman to be charged with murder
- Americans' net worth shrinks $1.33 trillion in 1Q
- SEC chair says regulators vital to market recovery
- Top US officer: Afghan violence at peak last week
- Desmond Tutu: Obama's 'complexion' helps in Africa
- Mayor: Law enforcement saved many lives at museum
- Canada's PM says stimulus spending well under way
- New Zealand vs. Ireland Scoreboard
- FBI: Possible hate-crime charge against suspect
- WHO declares first flu pandemic in 41 years
- Summary Box: Pandemic declared; now what?
- US climate envoy: China seeks top US technology
- England wins toss and bats against South Africa
- Authorities: Gunman to be charged with murder
- The hierarchy of power in Iran
- US man gets 25 years to life in baby sitter murder
- Germany: US asks for 2 new Gitmo transfers
- Ethiopian scientist wins World Food Prize
- Gerry Weber Open Results
- US Authorities: Gunman to be charged with murder
- Body of late president returns to Gabon from Spain
- Oil prices near $73; IEA revises demand forecast
- Letterman sort of apologizes about Palin wisecrack
- Bermuda takes 4 Uighur detainees from Gitmo
- Canada's leader says stimulus effort well underway
- Sudan allows 4 expelled aid groups back
- Greece to toughen policy on migrants
- Late blues great Koko Taylor gets musical sendoff
- Iraqi gov't says 1 of 5 US contractors freed
- Ronaldo ready to offer range of skills to Real
- Constellation appeals decision on EdF
- US officer in Baghdad finds loss of leverage
- Convict stages son's bar mitzvah in US jail
- WHO's pandemic flu alert scale: What does it mean?
- A look at the G8 countries and their aid budgets
- Boeing cuts 20-year commercial plane forecast
- Canada's leader says stimulus effort under way
- Fighting intensifies in Pakistan's northwest
- AP source: GM nearing deal to sell Saab unit
- France's Internet law must go back to parliament
- Administrator: Bosnian Serbs violating peace deal
- Microsoft keeps dividend, opens investor question
- US energy chief wants quicker stimulus spending
- Defending dad gets indictment for US scholar's son
- Better data on jobs, retail sales lift US stocks
- Kiwi debutant Redmond batters Ireland,
- Rescuers search for 2 missing in mountain crash
- NKorea demands 4-fold raise in wages from South
- NASA gives unanimous 'go' for Saturday launch
- Bad weather frustrates search for jetliner remains
- Obama rules out socialized medicine in America
- Germany says it turns down 2 Gitmo transfers
- Dauphine Libere Results
- Mulally says Ford may issue more stock to cut debt
- Boeing cuts 20-year forecast for plane market
- Alleged gunman charged in US museum shooting
- Anne Frank museum to display her actual diaries
- Obama declares time to fix health care is now
- Oil prices surge past $73
- Bermuda takes 4 Uighur detainees from Guantanamo
- American Airlines to cut capacity further
- Henderson says he expects to remain CEO of GM
- Top US officer: Afghan violence hits peak level
- British nursery worker charged with sexual assault
- CIA: Bin Laden still believed to be in Pakistan
- Sit! 13 new `Marley' books coming
- South Africa vs. England Scores
- Civil liberties group sues over interrogation link
- Trial delayed for anti-Castro Cuban militant
- Obama: Lifestyle changes could ease health costs
- Roddick defeats Hewitt 7-6, 7-6 at Queen's
- Colombian president in Rhode Islans, meets mayor
- A look at the world's flu pandemics
- Regulators say they must OK nuclear power deal
- South Africa skittles England for 111 at WCup
- Chernomyrdin out as Russian ambassador to Ukraine
- Springsteen, Phish reel in Bonnaroo crowds
- Djokovic saves 5 match points to reach Halle QF
- Exxon brought in on Alaskan pipeline project
- Martha Minow chosen as Harvard Law School dean
- AP Exclusive: Carradine brothers speak
- Mexico: Attack on taco stand kills officer, worker
- Brazil arrives to defend Confed Cup title
- Iraqi government warns more violence likely
- 900 pounds of Jamaican marijuana seized near Haiti
- Latin America may see 9.1 pct unemployment in 2009
- Colombian president in Rhode Island, meets mayor
- More control sought for US executive pay
- American Airlines to cut capacity further
- Sharapova wins twice within hours at Birmingham
- Greece to toughen policy on migrants
- CIA: Bin Laden still in Pakistan
- Full text of Carradine statements
- Jordan jersey stolen from home of Spurs' Parker
- Yemeni tribesman kidnap 24 medics
- Shoe bomber's prison restrictions expire June 17
- US envoy: US determined to address NKorean threat
- US Airways says revenue worse than post 9-11
- Woodstock site shows images from Lennon's bed-in
- Dallas Stars hire Marc Crawford as coach
- Anti-smoking vote gives US agency new power
- AP Exclusive: No Carradine suicide, expert says
- Szmyd wins 5th stage of Dauphine Libere
- Exxon brought in on Alaskan pipeline project
- US Supreme Court rejects Conrad Black bail request
- Airstrike missed militant commander, Afghans say
- AOL buys local Web companies Patch Media, Going
- US climate envoy: China seeks top US technology
- WTA-Aegon Classic Results
- No. 2 House Republican compares Obama to Putin
- South African fans demanding repeat of 1996
- South Africa vs. England Result
- South Africa beats England by 7 wickets
- For Jele, football brings soothing and hope
- Golf prepares for major pitch to Olympic leaders
- Yemeni tribesmen kidnap 24 medics
- Aldrin marks moon trip anniversary with the Pops
- Police say weren't chasing men who caused crash
- San Francisco to give fines for throwing out food
- Airline passengers could get a 1-2-3 punch
- American to take the stand in Italy murder trial
- Judge blocks phone for suspect in soldier shooting
- Tired Spain braves weather at first training
- Mulally: Ford will take more action to reduce debt
- US lawmakersnegotiators reach a war-funding deal
- South Africa thumps England by 7 wickets in T20
- NYC to gas 2,000 geese in bid to protect aircraft
- California marijuana shop owner gets year in jail
- Boeing trims 20-year forecast for plane market
- South Africa-England Twenty20 Scoreboard
- US lawmakers reach a war-funding deal
- Gadhafi faces tough questions from Italy students
- CEO: US pushed bank to buy Merrill Lynch
- London subway strike ends; but disruption goes on
- Dollar turns lower as stocks gain, bonds sell well
- Calderon fighting for respect for little guys
- Better data on jobs, retail sales lift stocks
- US writer Michael Thomas wins lucrative book prize
- Banks cut borrowing from Fed program to $36.9B
- 'Rockefeller' jury ends fourth day without verdict
- Venezuela says OPEC has no plans to raise quotas
- Contract talk follows Lewis all the way to finals
- Weak job market may crimp spending, slow recovery
- Yahoo names new CFO, fills void left by shake-up
- Microsoft to sell Windows minus browser in Europe
- Pakistan public opinion turning against Taliban
- Sudan allows 4 expelled aid groups back
- Gold, other commodities higher as dollar wanes
- IDs of Air France victims could prove jet broke up
- Mickelson gets back to work and under par
- No smoking: Historic vote could bring new limits
- US envoy: US determined to address NKorean threat
- Campaign.com: New role for Web in Iranian politics
- Colombian president visits Rhode Island
- UK museum refutes report of Greek antiquities loan
- Holocaust denier charged in US museum shooting
- Rourke's ready to rumble as Iron Man villain
- Man gets nearly 3 years in Iran aircraft plot
- Microsoft to sell Windows minus browser in Europe
- Iowa woman's photo sparks push for new cloud type
- 9th Circuit says Bratz transition can proceed
- Property owners forgive actress' stunt
- Rocker Jon Bon Jovi dines at White House
- Pumas make 7 changes for 2nd England test
- Brazil confirms 9 new swine flu cases
- Obama writes girl a note for missing school
- ACLU sues to show White House interrogation link
- Publisher warms to Scribd store
- Nominee's stance on US gun rights prompts queries
- ITF lowers fine for Sweden over Israel tie
- Chastity Bono announces sex change
- 2 charged with murder in Philadelphia crash
- WHO: Swine flu now a pandemic, 1st in 41 years
- Architect Oscar Niemeyer released from hospital
- Schwarzer named Australian footballer of the year
- Vote on NKorea sanctions expected Friday
- Phillies minor league INF Ozuna suspended
- Life-saving lad lauded by Maine lawmakers
- Stanley Cup gear ready for both Red Wings, Pens
- Severe swine flu cases hit Canada's Inuits
- 4 former Guantanamo detainees in a new world
- Vote on NKorea sanctions expected Friday
- Former NBA ref Donaghy attacked in prison
- US moving to appeal Bagram detention ruling
- Orioles activate pitcher Uehara from DL for start
- Obama girls, with mom and grandmother, back home
- Convict stages son's bar mitzvah in NYC jail
- BVI says man, 19, tests positive for swine flu
- Fugitive Thai banker losses appeal in Canada
- Sources: Banks will start repaying US bailouts
- Marines will come out of Iraq by early 2010
- UN chief: key Mideast peacemakers to meet
- LA zoo searches for new simians after monkey snub
- UN chief: key Mideast peacemakers to meet
- Police fire tear gas in Peru protests
- Mexico: Gunmen kill policeman, teen at taco stand
- Former NBA ref Donaghy attacked in prison
- Appeals court blocks release of detainee pictures
- Coca-Cola: Banned Venezuela soft drink is safe
- Property owners forgive Alba plastering posters
- TD Ameritrade completes thinkorswim acquisition
- US video game sales slide 23 pct in May
- Nicaragua calls US aid cut 'immoral'
- Wie moves into contention at US LPGA Championship
- Turks and Caicos premier calls snap elections
- Yahoo picks a new CFO likely to shake things up
- Castrale shoots 65, leads US LPGA Championship
- AP sources say Obama aides traveled with detainees
- DJ Jazzy Jeff: Kansas City incident not about race
- Source: Pyongyang may be prepping new nuclear test
- Appeals court blocks release of detainee pictures
- Penguins and Red Wings go one more time for Cup
- New estimate trims Obama plan to increase taxes
- A's rally late for 4-3 win over Twins
- Museum gunman may reflect growing racial turmoil
- Rockies win 8th in a row, beat Brewers 5-4
- `Imagine That,' Murphy makes solid family comedy
- Police fire tear gas in Peru protests
- Caribbean news briefs
- Review: `Pelham' an overcaffeinated thriller
- Review: `Moon' a haunting sci-fi tale
- Recaps previous; Eds: Multimedia: An interactive map of confirmed cases around the world will be UPDATED Thursday. It is in the
- Killer who taunted victim's mother executed
- Friday, June 19
- After rowdy campaign, Iranians choose a president
- Mandy Moore gets backs to basics on new CD
- Review: Coppola's `Tetro' sumptuous, self-serious
- Guantanamo detainees released, sent to Iraq, Chad
- Shia LaBeouf spills `Transformers' secrets
- Foreclosures, bad economy inspires Papa Roach
- Obama sells health care overhaul
- New exhibit traces arc of Norman Rockwell's career
- Larry David stars in Woody Allen's new film
- Doctor group wary of Obama health insurance call
- Drawn to isolation, Sam Rockwell visits the `Moon'
- `Land of the Lost' stars, found
- Q&A: Alexis Stewart pokes fun at mom, Martha
- Little Big Town forges ahead despite adversity
- Late blues great Koko Taylor gets musical sendoff
- Despite success, Griffin says she's a D-lister
- Q&A: Williams talks about new CD, 'Ugly Betty'
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 14-20
- The top 10 music in the United States
- 10-year sentence in LA body parts trafficking
- US video game sales slide 23 pct in May
- Major champions together at US Open
- Gay's strong start keeps shot at Open berth alive
- Historic anti-smoking vote to give FDA new power
- Be a man, would-be holiday organizers urge
- US teens accused of strangling newspaper executive
- Stanley Cup Finals Glance
- US official indicted for giving secrets to China
- AP Source: Pyongyang may be prepping nuclear test
- Bolt wins men's 100 meter in Toronto
- Ecuador buys back 91 pct of 2012, 2030 bonds
- BlackRock to buy asset management arm of Barclays
- Motivated by 2 recent losses, Phelps races again
- U.S. Open Tee Times
- For accused US museum shooter, a downward spiral
- Slain security guard remembered as 'teddy bear'
- Woods going for a repeat in US Open, at Bethpage
- Ford cuts output in Venezuela, lacking dollars
- Davis brings a new look to the US Open
- Largest US solar plant to be built
- NYC subway conductor delivers baby
- US Open capsules
- US Open at a glance
- Hole by hole for the US Open
- Repeat winners in the 4 majors
- Field for the US Open
- Taiwan shares open marginally lower
- Contract offer to allrounder Symonds withdrawn
- New retractable roof changes Wimbledon forever
- Letterman hunts for jokes in Palin feud
- 10-year sentence in LA body parts trafficking case
- BlackRock to buy asset management arm of Barclays
- Epic 'Jodhaa Akbar' top contender at Indian awards
- US war-funding bill back on track for passage
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Bolt wins men's 100 meters in Toronto
- Gower hopes to help Italy end 8-match losing skid
- Volcker says US growth possible this year
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- China's retail sales, industrial output up in May
- Human Rights Watch: Mexican military abuses rising
- Foreign exchange rates
- DJ Jazzy Jeff: Kansas City incident not about race
- La Tourette, McDermott win at Santa Clara swimming
- Court order lets Mexico re-ground Aviacsa flights
- 50km walk defending champion out of world titles
- Honda has no interest in GM, Chrysler assets
- Toronto Festival of Excellence Athletics Results
- Bonnaroo kicks off in Tenn., Jimmy Buffett added
- Bonnaroo kicks off in US, Jimmy Buffett added
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- National League Leaders
- American League Leaders
- China prepared to deal with swine flu pandemic
- Iranians begin voting in key presidential election
- Mexico nabs drug suspect wanted in Tijuana battles
- Chavez wishes Ahmadinejad luck in Iran election
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- 'Fela!' makes the move from off-B'way to Broadway
- Trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi adjourned until June 26
- NBA Finals Glance
- Mexico nabs drug suspect wanted in Tijuana battles
- China's retail sales, industrial output up in May
- Lakers take 3-1 lead with another OT win
- Activist group wants law to legalize sex workers
- Iran's election system
- Chavez: Gov't may shutter critical TV channel
- Lakers take 3-1 lead with another OT win
- Oil above $72 as traders eye economic recovery
- Pakistani general's home attacked
- SKorea braces for 3rd N-test by North Korea
- New Zealand reports 7 swine flu cases; total at 34
- Ruling on Madonna's Malawi adoption due Friday
- Zimbabwe's PM vouches for government in US visit
- Vietnam official charged with abuse of power
- Security a constant worry for Holocaust museum
- Gower looks to help Italy end 8-match losing skid
- Chavez: Gov't may shutter critical TV channel
- Obama taps more big donors for ambassadorships
- Anti-smoking vote to give US regulators new power
- Russian boxing prodigy making splash in America
- NATO mortar rounds kill Afghan civilians
- Howard's record night ends in heartbreak
- Alston 'shocked' about being benched in 4th, OT
- Man gets 33 years for killing sparked by hot sauce
- Asian markets gain on upbeat US, Chinese data
- Confusion expected as analog TV broadcasts end
- Confusion expected as US analog TV broadcasts end
- Novartis says produces first batch of H1N1 vaccine
- Buddhist monk killed in southern Thailand
- Japan internal minister resigns
- US official in Nepal to meet new government
- Rights group urges displaced Sri Lankans' release
- Highest quality standards ready for World Games broadcast
- New Zealand reports 8 swine flu cases; total at 35
- Yemen: Tribesmen set free kidnapped medics
- Japan fans to submit Valentine petition
- 3 more bodies found from lost Air France jetliner
- Rambus settles EU antitrust probe, avoids fines
- NATO extends anti-piracy mission
- Singapore struggles, waiting for West to rebound
- ASIA AT 0700 GMT, Friday, June 12, 2009
- UK military says soldier killed in Afghanistan
- China stops 2 hydropower projects for environment
- Flagship foods from five allies to be displayed at Taipei expo
- Iran candidates' views
- Key issues facing Iran
- Path of Iranian candidates
- A look at Iran's presidential candidates
- Chinese Muslims trigger public backlash in Palau
- Key events in Iran since revolution
- Rambus settles EU antitrust probe, avoids fines
- Japan stocks close above 10,000 on recovery hopes
- Diabetes affects nearly 10% of Taiwan's population: study
- Japan internal affairs minister resigns
- West Bromwich Building Society makes debt deal
- Hawaiian Islands named habitat for endangered seal
- EU: browser-free Windows gives no real choice
- Ga. school official resigns amid cheating probe
- SKorea braces for 3rd nuclear test by North Korea
- US commander: avoid Afghan civilian casualties
- Latvian premier: country saved from bankruptcy
- Taiwan reports 4 swine flu cases; total at 36
- Barclays shares down after sale of investment unit
- US Mideast envoy presses Obama message in Lebanon
- Euro slightly lower against dollar at $1.4105
- India's industrial production up 1.4 pct in April
- Police: We weren't chasing car before Philly crash
- NATO extends anti-piracy mission off Somalia
- China shares fall on recovery uncertainties
- China stops 2 hydropower dams; cites environment
- Security a constant worry for US Holocaust museum
- Poll: Most Israelis back settlement construction
- Average ages for first marriage rise: CEPD statistics
- West Bromwich Building Society makes debt deal
- Malaysian prince denies abusing Indonesian wife
- Thailand returns 7 ancient treasures to Cambodia
- Taiwanese longans to hit U.S. market from mid-June
- Martyn Williams back for Lions
- Oil holds above $72 as economic recovery eyed
- Polish woman defends book on friendship with JPII
- Kosovo's PM welcomes NATO decision to reduce force
- German wholesale prices fell 9 percent in May
- Madonna's 2nd adoption in Malawi approved
- Gabonese leader symbolized cozy France-Africa ties
- US commander vows to cut Afghan casualties
- EU: browser-free Windows gives no real choice
- China's May retail sales, industrial output up
- British postal workers to strike next week
- Officials, say 2 blasts hit Pakistan cities
- Finnish railway unions plan 1-day strike
- Canadian city to stop dumping untreated sewage
- Modest Huang becomes US sports big shot
- Minister resigns, Swiss political shakeup possible
- Men account for 11% of approved parental leave subsidy applications
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Suicide bombers strike Pakistan mosque, seminary
- Taiwan share prices drop on swine flu fears
- American takes the stand in Italy murder trial
- Chinese policeman gets life for beating death
- US dollar mostly higher in Europe
- Malawi approves Madonna's 2nd adoption
- Morocco confirms first swine flu case
- Saab says negotations 'on track' to find new owner
- American takes stand in Italy murder trial
- Soldo named new Cologne coach
- Malaysia Airlines posts loss in first quarter
- Oil slips below $72 as market takes profits
- Zimbabwe appeals for more investment
- Euro zone industrial output slumps in April
- Malaysian congressman receives honorary doctorate in Taiwan
- 2 policeman killed Russia's Dagestan region
- Germany restricts new gov't borrowing
- 2 policeman killed in Russia's Dagestan region
- India filmmakers: Bollywood needs better marketing
- Brazil keeping distance from fans in South Africa
- Moles, not magic, makes worm 'grunting' work
- At 85, ex-president plans parachute jump in Maine