英文新聞列表 English News List
- France's Sarkozy calls for G-20 seat for Spain
- US 'fleeting expletives' policy in _ for now
- Israeli hospital confirms 2nd case of swine flu
- Fiat-Chrysler deal will be known Thursday
- Game going offline after Islamic group complains
- Italy hoping Williams sisters avoid Fed Cup final
- Russia voices concern over eastern EU outreach
- 3 brothers being sentenced in Fort Dix plot
- European stocks pare losses on unexpected US gains
- Ferguson says Nani will be better next season
- Pakistani jets, choppers bomb Taliban near capital
- Kuwait, China hope to agree on refinery location
- Stocks turn higher as consumer confidence surges
- Police arrest 51 riot suspects in southern Yemen
- Fortis shareholders vote for BNP Paribas sale
- Baby gorilla saved from trafficker in Congo
- US Senate set to confirm health secretary
- Employer: Suspect in UK murder earned little
- Game taken offline after Islamic group complains
- Daimler reports 1Q loss of nearly
- Daimler reports 1Q loss of nearly
- Daimler reports 1Q loss of nearly
- Daimler reports 1Q loss of nearly
- Daimler reports 1Q loss of nearly
- Daimler reports 1Q loss of nearly
- 9 pirate suspects arrested in cruise ship attack
- Thieves snatch seized drugs from Kosovo police HQ
- Finland's March unemployment at 8.3 percent
- US urges trading partners not to restrict pork
- Taiwan marks anniversary of Sino-Japan Peace Treaty
- Germany: GM must make next move
- US slams Russian moves to block meat imports
- Soccer Federation: Juve to play in empty stadium
- Clarke follows Zola in signing new West Ham deal
- USA Today fills two top executive positions
- US gov't, major Chrysler debtholders reach deal
- Lebanese told no kissing to keep swine flu away
- Chinese refiner Sinopec: 1Q net profit up 85 pct
- Kenya police re-arrest man accused of leading gang
- Hugh Jackmam visit to Mexico canceled
- Obama says New York City flyover was 'a mistake'
- Medina Garrigues advances to 2nd round in Fez
- Georgia's church leader enters political standoff
- Fortis' BNP Paribas sale gets go-ahead amid booing
- Hugh Jackman's visit to Mexico canceled
- US sgency's 'Fleeting Expletive' rule OK for now
- Seeded players advance at Porsche Grand Prix
- Russia, Bulgaria shelve differences on pipeline
- AB InBev sticks to Belgium as HQ
- Employees protest outside French luxury giant PPR
- Shares of BofA, Citi drop on stress test concerns
- Court: FCC 'Fleeting Expletive' rule OK for now
- US attorney general hails progress on extradition
- Takeout only in Mexico City eateries due to flu
- Pandemic fears push energy prices down again
- BP Q1 profit is $2.56 billion, reversing Q4 loss
- Calzaghe rules out Froch fight
- Qatar removes only 2 women from Cabinet
- Nigeria court gives 27 ex-UN peacekeepers life
- Swine flu hits Asia-Pacific region
- Swine flu is a typhoon that will sweep Taiwan: DOH
- Taiwan economy to grow by 0.11%, says Institute of Economic Research
- Taiwan MOFA issues red alert for Mexico, yellow alert for U.S. and Canada
- Taiwan legislators deadlocked over changes for protest law
- Over 160,000 people have yet to collect shopping vouchers: Taiwan MOI
- Swine flu is a typhoon that will sweep Taiwan: DOH
- Taiwan, China one step closer to normalized ties: Chiang
- MAC says pact offers no 'escape' for Taiwan's fugitives in China
- Taiwan president Ma touts Taoyuan Aerotropolis as key to future
- Pork prices in Taiwan not affected by flu fears
- Wu relies on his ability, not his family background
- Taiwan film wins gold at festival
- Thirty-hour famine
- Hong Kong developing rapid test for swine flu
- Queues at Hong Kong pharmacies for anti-flu supplies
- Military offensive displaces 30,000 in Pakistan: official
- Swedish minister denied visa
- Diplomatic dispute
- PRC begins squeezing KMT, Taiwan 'lemons'
- Rich bankers have ways to escape UK tax bite
- China launches security campaign for anniversary
- Singaporean man gets 18 years on terror charges
- Suspected insurgents kill 9 in Thailand
- Fighter jet flyover in lower Manhattan sets off panic
- Abstinence-only sex education comes under scrutiny
- Racial disparities persist in higher-paying jobs in America
- Snoop Dogg takes stand in civil trial over assault
- Talent agencies William Morris, Endeavor merge
- Suburban NYC family settles music piracy suit
- Piano virtuoso says he won't play U.S.
- U.S. Army enlists Facebook, Twitter to reach youngsters
- IBM computer to take on humans on TV quiz
- Director praises grieving Neeson's professionalism
- Conficker's latest weapon: spam
- U.S. court freezes Danny Pang's assets
- Want Want China advances on trading debut in Taiwan
- U.S. trade protectionism growing, says Chinese commerce minister
- Worst over for Japanese economy: business chief
- Deutsche Bank posts strong results
- U.S. newspaper circulation figures herald more bad news
- GM, Chrysler in last-gasp moves to avert bankruptcy
- Baidu's profit up
- Japan Airlines
- Storage technology
- Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei gives thanks to mothers
- Celebrate Mother's Day in Yilan
- Sun Moon Lake offers bike service
- Royal Chihpen offers crab menu
- New workstations benefit from performance of ATI FirePro
- Silkair to launch Penang service
- Taiwan share prices close down 1.90 percent
- Wall Street dips as swine flu prompts caution
- Asian markets fall amid swine flu toll uncertainty
- Yen gains on swine flu fears, U.S. dollar dips
- Oil falls in Asian trade
- Traveling light makes for an easier trip
- Bay hits 3-run homer as Red Sox win 11th straight
- Texts help Higgins survive in Crucible thriller
- Birthday girl Safina targets Grand Slam title
- Unorthodox food fuels atheletes
- Shearer admits time is running out for Magpies
- Tiger Woods to visit Shanghai as HSBC tournament gets upgrade
- Clarke leads Australia spin treat of Pakistan to win third international
- Daily number of Chinese tourists to be fixed below 5,000: Taiwan premier
- China LCD TV demand rises 50% in first quarter: Taiwan's Chi Mei
- Taiwan's China Steel reports loss as recession reduces demand
- U.S. Senate confirms Kathleen Sebelius as health secretary
- U.S. Government, Chrysler lenders reach deal
- Obama marks 100th day in office amid flu outbreak
- 9 suspected pirates arrested by the Seychelles
- Gremio beats Boyaca Chico 3-0 in Copa Libertadores
- Taiwan invited as observer in WHA
- Taiwan DPP opposes admittance of Chinese backpackers
- Taiwan invited to WHA as “Chinese Taipei”
- DPP to invite Taiwan ex-president Chen to join the party
- Local leaders from Sihu in Miaoli County visit I-Mei Foods Tourism Factory
- Spain's number of swine flu cases rises
- Armstrong's participation in NM race back on
- China and Peru seal free trade pact
- AP sources: Gov't, Chrysler lenders reach deal
- Swine flu postpones another CONCACAF tourney
- Nokia to lay off 450 employees
- Amer Sports 1Q loss doubles to
- Amer Sports 1Q loss doubles to
- Amer Sports 1Q loss doubles to
- Amer Sports 1Q loss doubles to
- Amer Sports 1Q loss doubles to
- Amer Sports 1Q loss doubles to
- Amer Sports 1Q loss doubles to euro10.8 million
- Palestinian faces death for selling land to Israel
- Sky signs Chinese center Chen Nan
- Swine flu fears keep world markets under pressure
- Delhi vs. Rajasthan Scores
- Johnson: Changes to Talladega can control racing
- China Eastern Airlines: 1Q net profit down 81 pct
- Michelin Q1 sales fall 14.2 percent to
- Michelin Q1 sales fall 14.2 percent to
- Michelin Q1 sales fall 14.2 percent to
- Michelin Q1 sales fall 14.2 percent to
- Michelin Q1 sales fall 14.2 percent to
- Michelin Q1 sales fall 14.2 percent to
- Michelin Q1 sales fall 14.2 percent to euro3.5B
- Authorities search for motive in US slayings
- Israel confirms 2 cases of swine flu
- WHO: NY swine flu cases include non-travelers
- Sources: US senator intends to switch parties
- US stocks fluctuate in narrow range
- Official: Mercedes to stay in F1
- Attacks kill 7 Mexican police in Tijuana
- US wants ingredient in swine flu vaccine by May
- Al Gore calls for prompt action on melting ice
- 1st sentence in Fort Dix case: Life in prison
- Vela back in training after swine flu concern
- Officials: Confirmed US swine flu cases up to 64
- Iraq insists suspected insurgent leader captured
- Gunmen kidnap woman, 3 children at Nigerian church
- US senator says he is switching to Democrats
- Michelin Q1 sales fall 14.2 percent to
- Michelin Q1 sales fall 14.2 percent to
- Michelin Q1 sales fall 14.2 percent to
- Michelin Q1 sales fall 14.2 percent to
- Michelin Q1 sales fall 14.2 percent to
- Michelin Q1 sales fall 14.2 percent to
- Michelin Q1 sales fall 14.2 percent to euro3.5B
- Grandson of Italy's last king enters politics
- Belarus beats Hungary 3-1 to reach 2nd round
- Raptors guard Calderon has finger surgery
- US lawmakers advance much of Obama's budget agenda
- Washington Mutual sues JPMorgan Chase
- Astronomers see oldest object in universe yet
- Russia edges Switzerland 4-2 at ice hockey worlds
- Delhi scores 143-7 against Rajasthan
- Grandson of Italy's last king runs for office
- Trial delayed for terror defendant in NYC
- US: Long-term solution to piracy is political
- Robredo rallies past Safin at rainy Rome Masters
- Israeli President Peres to meet Obama next week
- Powell, Gay set to run at Reebok Grand Prix in May
- 11 killed in bus collision on Dominican highway
- EU agency urges against Mexico travel
- Officials: US swine flu cases jump to 68
- UN official wants Cuba in OAS
- Sharapova to skip Rome and Madrid events
- US teen says he started deadly fight
- In flu crisis, US has planned for the worst
- Platini to give award to Bobby Charlton
- Finland's Fortum says Q1 profit fell 11 percent
- US teen who punched Mexican immigrant cuts deal
- Barak: Israeli PM will bend on Palestinian state
- Republican shift gives Democrats vital Senate vote
- IOC reports 6 Olympic athletes positive for CERA
- Hugh Jackman visit to Mexico canceled
- Swine flu's ground zero? Residents say nearby farm
- WHO: NY swine flu cases hint at virus potential
- Review: `The Garden' produces hope and sadness
- Spain's King and Queen give Madrid 2016 a boost
- Pakistani jets pound militants close to capital
- Finnair posts Q1 loss of
- Finnair posts Q1 loss of
- Finnair posts Q1 loss of
- Finnair posts Q1 loss of
- Finnair posts Q1 loss of
- Finnair posts Q1 loss of
- US 'Fleeting Expletive' rule OK for now
- French student may have been stabbed after death
- US congratulates Ecuador's president on election
- GM to force more than 1,000 dealers to close
- Home prices post 18.6 percent annual drop in Feb.
- Berlusconi defends meeting with Belarus leader
- Delhi vs. Rajasthan Result
- Finnair posts Q1 loss of
- Finnair posts Q1 loss of
- Finnair posts Q1 loss of
- Finnair posts Q1 loss of
- Finnair posts Q1 loss of
- Finnair posts Q1 loss of
- Ronaldo impressive in return to Brazilian football
- IBM boosts dividend 10 pct, adds $3B for buyback
- US enyoys meet families of North Korean abductees
- Canada confirms 2 more cases
- Cuba suspends Mexico flights on swine flu concern
- Official: some Gitmo detainees will come to Europe
- French hospital workers protest proposed law
- Fed court revives rendition lawsuit against Boeing
- Penguins drop 'interim' tag from Bylsma's title
- IOC reports 6 Olympic athletes positive for CERA
- White House asks lawmakers for $1.5b for flu
- Judge gets update on Michael Vick bankruptcy plan
- Brazil's Vale says output drops 57 percent
- Prostate cancer vaccine extends survival in study
- 2 hospitalized in NYC with suspected swine flu
- Algeria: Homemade bombs kill 2 guards, injure 4
- Arsenal's Wenger cheered by Man United's frailties
- McEnroe advise Federer? You cannot be serious!
- Israel marks Independence Day without peace
- British soldier killed in Afghanistan
- Another football tournament disrupted
- Medvedev dismisses Moscow police chief
- Fort Dix plotters sentenced to life in prison
- Russia beats Switzerland 4-2 at worlds
- Report: Cyclist Rebellin positive for doping
- Defense: Astor wanted son to inherit her money
- General retires from Army to take Kabul envoy post
- 5 hospitalized in US with suspected swine flu
- Seeded players advance at Porsche Grand Prix
- BofA, Citi may need to raise more capital
- Officials blame mineral overdose in horse deaths
- Ewald Lienen to coach Anorthosis
- US Congress looks to bolster Iran sanctions
- Jurors in Miami terror case confused on charges
- Creationists in US, Australia settle suit
- Small plane carrying 2 missing off Greek island
- Cuba halts Mexico travel; flu crosses new borders
- Rajasthan beats Delhi by 5 wickets, Yusuf hits 62
- First lady honors US abolitionist Sojourner Truth
- No winners in 1st round of Haiti Senate election
- Man clings to back of truck as US police chase it
- Police: member of Ingush presidential guard killed
- Palestinian rivals deadlocked on power-sharing
- IPL: Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals Scoreboard
- US rule limiting species protections revoked
- Iraqis insists they've got their man behind bars
- UK prosecutor: killing was inspired by horror film
- Appeals court OKs NYC mayor's run for third term
- Detroit publisher named to top post at USA Today
- Official: 2 medalists among 6 new positives
- Canada confirms more cases
- US wants to change virus' name from 'swine flu'
- Pat Robertson to retire from US college post
- Oldest former Indy 500 driver dies at 92
- US beefs up efforts to stop gun trafficking
- US more optimistic about climate deal after talks
- US: Nuclear solution comes with a huge price tag
- Ducks soar into 2nd round after stomping Sharks
- France: Explosion at thermal power plant kills 1
- Jump in consumer confidence pulls stocks from lows
- US steps up efforts to stop gun trafficking
- Gold prices fall, close below $900 an ounce
- Brazil officials say they impressed IOC team
- Deputy US marshal guilty of leaking secrets to mob
- 6 positives in Olympic doping retests; 2 medalists
- US revokes rule limiting species protections
- Dollar mixed as consumer confidence soars
- Chelsea holds Barcelona to 0-0 draw
- Company pulls plug on `Fallujah' video game
- Douglas, Stone head back to `Wall Street'
- Yankees cut some premium ticket prices
- St. Maarten official sentenced on fraud charges
- US flight attendants union wants flu safeguards
- DreamWorks Animation 1Q results beat Street
- 7 hospitalized in US with suspected swine flu
- Wade: 'I wil be ready' Wednesday vs. Hawks
- Champions League Glance
- US can't vouch for cancer assurances to Marines
- Jamaicans put up roadblocks to protest fuel tax
- UN agencies urged to talk to militants in Pakistan
- Sun's loss widens on restructuring, slumping sales
- Treasury gives $121.8M to 12 banks under bailout
- France advances on 2-1 win over Germany
- Canada wraps up 1st round by beating Slovakia 7-3
- Pentagon: Progress in talks to keep US base
- Adriano says if he plays, it will be with Flamengo
- Chrysler agreements make liquidation less likely
- MTV bets on British model for daily culture show
- America's Cup fight heading back to court
- Mexico City swine flu losses at $57 million a day
- Statutory rape inquiry against Paraguay prez over
- Textron's 1st-quarter profit falls 63 pct
- US rooting around for a new name for swine flu
- Democrats urge torture probe by special counsel
- Mexico weekend football will be without fans
- Guyana customs officers charged over beer shipment
- Add synthetic to Ky Derby handicappers' challenge
- UN: Early elections in Ivory Coast unlikely
- Ryanair boss: Swine flu is slum-dwellers' problem
- I Want Revenge has final Derby workout
- Safina advances at Porsche Grand Prix
- Barcelona's Marquez out for season
- US flu deaths seen as likely as outbreak spreads
- White House will probe Air Force One PR stunt
- Colombia sacks 11 in wiretapping scandal
- US court revives rendition lawsuit against Boeing
- Suit claims Dole bankrolled Colombia death squads
- Obama orders review of New York City flyover
- Ryanair boss: Swine flu is slum-dwellers' problem
- DomRep, Suriname target pork products, cite flu
- Parker, Broderick expecting surrogate twin girls
- Mexicans put faith in masks _ but do they work?
- US Senate confirms health secretary nominee
- Djokovic beats Montanes at Rome Masters
- Mexico City shuts itself in amid swine flu fears
- FIFA sets out drug-testing plans for elite players
- Fort Dix plotters sentenced to life in prison
- As Oracle readies takeover, Sun's loss widens
- Swine flu's ground zero? Townspeople are convinced
- UN: Early elections in Ivory Coast unlikely
- Democrats urge torture probe by special counsel
- Swine flu fear catching fast in weak world economy
- BofA talking restructuring with Fontainebleau
- German minister praises Obama's climate approach
- Restraining order issued in Spears case
- Mexico's America Movil 1Q profits up 18.7 percent
- Americans should enter World Golf event in China
- Internet watchdog: Drop in child pornography sites
- Brazil's Bovespa elects Fraga as new chairman
- US financier Danny Pang arrested by FBI
- Neglect charge alleges mom breast-feed while drunk
- Amnesty: Obama sends mixed message on human rights
- Defense: NYC socialite wanted son to inherit money
- Chavez opponent warns draft law a power grab
- 1 year in prison for soldier who deserted US Army
- Company pulls plug on `Fallujah' war video game
- Attacks kill 7 Mexican police in Tijuana
- Rapper Lil Wayne sues song's producer
- US enforcement nominee wants drug-arrest leeway
- Superintendent's son likely earns trip to Sawgrass
- 3 NBA coaches fined for criticizing refs
- Parker, Broderick expecting twins by surrogate
- New Zealand confirms 3 more swine flu infections
- Colon pitches White Sox to brisk win over Mariners
- Police: Man ends standoff at US retirement home
- Deputy US marshal guilty of leaking secrets to mob
- Wednesday, May 6
- Idaho university puts professors in dorms
- Obama orders review of New York City flyover
- Olympic diving champion ordered back to Australia
- Spring's sandals even bigger kick than gladiators
- A woman's quest to erase a past that won't die
- PROMISES, PROMISES: Miles to go, promises to keep
- Freighter crewman recounts struggle with pirates
- Woman pleads guilty in massive mortgage fraud
- Tony Bennett wants pay for artists on radio
- Olbermann pressing on Hannity's waterboard offer
- Analysis: US senator's shift nips Republican reach
- Iran's defense minister visits Venezuela
- Officials say US deaths expected from swine flu
- At least 2 killed, dozens hurt in Calif. bus crash
- Argentina suspends flights from Mexico
- Charges dropped against 'Tudors' producer
- 1 year in prison for US soldier who deserted Army
- Spokesman: Farrah Fawcett's condition unchanged
- No happily ever after yet for 'Slumdog' kid stars
- Restraining order issued in Spears case
- Jimmy Carter positive on US-Syria ties
- Guillermo Coria retires from tennis
- World Golf Glance
- Singer Tony Bennett wants pay for play on radio
- Venezuela's petrochemical company cuts costs
- Zaza Pachulia turns into Mr. Playoffs for Hawks
- Calif. financier Danny Pang arrested by FBI
- Carter says US-Syria ties could return this year
- New Zealand confirms more swine flu infections
- 2 Bahamians plead not guilty in Travolta case
- US town remembers victims as manhunt continues
- ANZ Bank's first-half net profit down 28 percent
- Venezuela postpones bids on heavy oil projects
- Congress looks to bolster Iran sanctions
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Wells Fargo CEO sees 'rays of hope' in economy
- At least 3 killed, dozens hurt in Calif. bus crash
- Australian authorities detain suspected refugees
- Charges dropped against 'Tudors' producer
- Sproles signs rich 1-year deal with Chargers
- Mexico closes pyramids as swine flu spreads
- 5 more SKoreans being tested for swine flu
- National Hockey League
- Universidad de Chile advances to last 16
- Foreign exchange rates
- Capitals, Hurricanes complete comebacks
- Suspected swine flu deaths in Mexico rise to 159
- Favre released by Jets, free to sign with any team
- Australia to send 280 more troops to Afghanistan
- US city welcomes Nissan electric car in 2010
- At least 4 killed, dozens hurt in Calif. bus crash
- Plane from Mexico held to check 2 ill passengers
- Utley's 2 homers help Phillies win 5th straight
- Mexico death toll stabilizes as epidemic spreads
- Taiwan invited to take part in World Health Assembly
- Developments on swine flu worldwide
- Mexico's Cemex says 1Q profit plunges 99 percent
- Taiwan president: China okays island WHO role
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- San Luis beats Libertad, reaches knockout round
- Myanmar villagers still struggle year after storm
- Jackie Chan announces 100th movie
- San Lorenzo elminates Universitario of Peru
- 6 Pakistanis, others die off Malaysia coast
- Central bank: Singapore recession likely bottomed
- Taiwan president: China okays island WHO role
- At least 4 killed, dozens hurt in Calif. bus crash
- Ex-Celtic 'keeper joins Wellington coaching staff
- Universidad de Chile and San Luis advance
- Former Marine Corps commander attempts suicide, life not threatened
- Hughes, 10-run seventh lead Yankees to 11-0 win
- Films put economy in the frame at Tribeca Festival
- National Basketball Association
- Eric Bana documents his first love: his muscle car
- French, British ministers in Sri Lanka for talks
- Another celebrity leaves `Dancing' country
- Rondo, Perkins, Pierce Big enough 3 for Celtics
- US economy's free-fall probably eased in 1Q
- Fed takes fresh stock of economy
- Suspects in death of French Jew face trial
- UK prepares leaflets, facemasks for swine flu
- At least 5 killed, dozens hurt in Calif. bus crash
- Hewitt, former managers go head-to-head in court
- Pakistan troops battling Taliban take key town
- Japanese PM Taro Aso arrives in Beijing for visit
- US audit: Costs soar for Iraqi military training
- Long before swine flu, Asia tackled SARS, bird flu
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to euro204 million
- Bharti Airtel says quarterly profit up 21 pct
- ArcelorMittal 2Q revenues halve
- Oil dips to near $49 amid swine flu concern
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to euro204 million
- SKorea notches record current account surplus
- Sanofi halts work on 3 late-stage trial drugs
- Report: Russian ship seizes 29 suspected pirates
- WSJ: Citi asks Treasury if it can pay bonuses
- Asian markets recover as US data offset flu fears
- Pakistan troops battling Taliban take key town
- ArcelorMittal 2Q revenues halve
- Companies mine Web clues for signs of pandemics
- Australia to send 450 more troops to Afghanistan
- Judge delays Google book settlement hearing
- Food poisoning sickens nearly 90 in China
- Ministry: Swine flu case confirmed in Germany
- German foreign minister visits Kabul
- Siemens 2Q net profit up 146 percent
- Shell 1Q profit down 62 percent to $3.49 billion
- Jailed Myanmar comedian gets medical checkup
- Pacific Forum likely to suspend military-run Fiji
- Societe Generale chairman to resign over criticism
- Bayer 1Q net profit down 44 percent
- Voting rights case at high court Wednesday
- Biden long prodded Specter to leave Republicans
- Sweden's Nordea posts 9 percent drop in 1Q profits
- Small plane crashes on Greek island, 2 dead
- US: 10 insurgents killed in Afghanistan
- Specter's defection to Democrats roils Republicans
- Paper maker UPM posts
- Paper maker UPM posts
- Paper maker UPM posts
- Paper maker UPM posts
- Paper maker UPM posts
- Paper maker UPM posts
- Paper maker UPM posts euro158 million 1Q loss
- Kashmir separatists call for boycott of elections
- Officials trying to reduce impact of swine flu
- Suspect in Edison Chen photo scandal convicted
- Myanmar's Cyclone Nargis, a year later
- McLaren's Hamilton set for WMSC hearing
- Societe Generale chairman to resign over criticism
- Report: Roadside bomb kills 10 Turkish soldiers
- Godolphin Racing continues quest for 1st Derby win
- Siemens 2Q net profit up 146 percent
- Sweden's Nordea posts 9 percent drop in 1Q profits
- Sanofi halts work on 3 late-stage trial drugs
- NATO to resume formal contacts with Russia
- Muslims are cool to pope's Holy Land pilgrimage
- Hungary's Gypsies targeted in deadly attacks
- Table tennis wants revised schedule for 2012 Games
- NKorea threatens nuclear, missile tests
- Pope to meet Canadian natives
- Khmer Rouge prison chief describes torture
- Guantanamo closure: US appeals to Europe
- Roadside bomb kills at least 9 Turkish soldiers
- Taiwan invited to attend World Health Assembly (update)
- Kasparov attends Khodorkovsky hearing, blasts case
- Australasian PGA questions OneAsia sanctions
- Spain's Santander says Q1 profit down
- Oil hovers near $50 amid swine flu concern
- Euro higher against dollar
- WHO holding expert meeting on swine flu outbreak
- Australia detains 2 boats of suspected refugees
- America's horse Alysheba memorialized in Kentucky
- Body of Polish man slain in Pakistan returned home
- Germany confirms 3 swine flu cases
- Amnesty for rebel Indian cricket league players
- HMV says profit to be at top end of forecasts
- Bus crash in central Calif kills 5 French tourists
- Allianz expects 41 pct drop in 1Q operating profit
- Paper maker UPM posts
- Paper maker UPM posts
- Paper maker UPM posts
- Paper maker UPM posts
- Paper maker UPM posts
- Paper maker UPM posts
- Paper maker UPM posts euro158 million 1Q loss
- Henry wants seeks NZ reappointment
- Bayer 1Q net profit down 44 percent
- Roadside bomb kills 9 Turkish soldiers
- Bosnian Serb HQ: $1,120 trash can, $790 ashtrays
- Roberston advances at table tennis worlds
- European economic confidence bounces back
- Thailand vows no interference in extradition case
- Report: explosion in Turkey targets ex-minister
- European economic confidence bounces back
- Trip of a lifetime brings swine flu to New Zealand
- Continental reports 1Q loss of
- Continental reports 1Q loss of
- Continental reports 1Q loss of
- Continental reports 1Q loss of
- Continental reports 1Q loss of
- Continental reports 1Q loss of
- Continental reports 1Q loss of euro267 million
- Official: Kyrgyzstan not in talks over US base
- China shares up on better company earnings
- China Unicom says 1Q profit $525 million
- Vaughan left out of squad for 1st test vs. Windies
- Taiwan's Acer says quarterly profit sinks 31 pct
- NKorea threatens nuclear, missile tests
- French, British ministers urge Sri Lanka truce
- World markets rally as swine flu fears diminish
- Rebellin rejects doping accusations
- IAEA says 3 new candidates nominated for top job
- Swine flu hits Germany, WHO calls emergency review
- Taiwan president: China approves island WHO role
- Shell 1Q profit down 62 percent to $3.49 billion
- Continental reports 1Q loss of
- Continental reports 1Q loss of
- Continental reports 1Q loss of
- Continental reports 1Q loss of
- Continental reports 1Q loss of
- Continental reports 1Q loss of
- Continental reports 1Q loss of euro267 million
- Nearly US$16 million worth of Taiwan's shopping vouchers unclaimed
- Taiwan's share prices marginally higher
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- UK hardens strategy on Afghanistan and Pakistan
- Taiwan, China to negotiate on LED, flat panel product specs
- Norsk Hydro posts net loss for 1Q
- Trial of suspects in death of French Jew opens
- UK van maker LDV applies for administration
- German economy seen shrinking 6 percent
- Volkswagen: 1Q profit down 72 pct
- US dollar mostly lower in Europe
- Philippine police arrest corruption witness
- Official: Kyrgyzstan not in talks over US base
- EU clears British venture capital tax breaks
- Man sets himself on fire in southern China
- Fiat wins EU OK for
- Fiat wins EU OK for
- Fiat wins EU OK for
- Fiat wins EU OK for
- Fiat wins EU OK for
- Fiat wins EU OK for
- Fiat wins EU OK for euro46 mn subsidy
- Hariri court judge to rule on generals' detention
- Spain's Santander says Q1 profit down
- WHO holding expert meeting on swine flu outbreak
- NATO to resume formal contacts with Russia
- Oil above $50 despite swine flu concern
- France Telecom Q1 sales slip 2.6 percent
- London reports 2008 decrease in foreign tourists
- EU studies higher costs of aging population
- SKorea to lift ban on human stem cell research
- Ukraine's Tymoshenko seeks new gas deal in Moscow
- EU lays out new rules for hedge funds
- Explosion in Turkey targets ex-minister
- SKorea notches record current account surplus
- Dozens killed as Pakistan troops battle Taliban
- PEMG has sold US$700 million-worth of products in Taiwan: FSC head
- CONI: Rebellin tested positive for doping
- Barcelona sticks to game plan vs. Chelsea
- Officials: Swine flu claims 1st victim in US
- Mumbai attacks suspect asks court to allow walks
- APEC calls for action against swine flu, piracy
- US: 32 militants killed in southern Afghanistan
- India's Bharti Airtel says quarterly profit rose
- Microsoft responds to EU browser charges
- UK prime minister reports 3 more swine flu cases
- McLaren escapes with suspended three-race ban
- Barcelona's Marquez to undergo knee surgery
- Pope greets native Canadians
- Kasparov confronts prosecutor in Khodorkovsky case
- Greek parliament to get corruption probe results
- Health official mourns first US swine flu death
- German economy seen shrinking 6 percent
- France to ask EU to suspend flights to Mexico
- Ministry: Austrian swine flu case confirmed
- Vatican Museums give day proceeds to quake victims
- Stock futures rise ahead of GDP data, Fed remarks
- Theatrical `Wolverine' promises secret endings
- FTSE 100 up 50.20 at 4,146.60
- Bahrain NOC: Ramzi tested positive for doping
- UEFA Cup: Focus key in all-Ukrainian semifinal
- WHO calls emergency meeting; eyes pandemic level
- Ammo explodes at Tanzania dump site; deaths feared
- McGovern sees connection between Obama, Lincoln
- Trouble at home for Italy's Berlusconi
- Solomon Islands launches reconciliation bid
- No hidden agenda with China on WHA discussions: MOFA
- Mexican tenor Villazon needs larynx surgery
- UN judge rejects Karadzic jurisdiction challenges
- Official confirms first US death from swine flu
- Win Willy out of Derby with possible ankle injury
- House, Senate on track to pass budget plan
- Britain to send 700 extra troops to Afghanistan
- Internet company IAC reports first-quarter loss
- Dollar 3-month interbank rate down ahead of Fed
- Swede sent to prison for Davis Cup riots
- BofA shareholders gather for annual meeting
- Qwest 1Q earnings rise 37 pct after cost cuts
- Burger King 3Q profit rises
- Report: US-owned firm to promote 2012 Olympics
- China diving team cancels US trip over flu fears
- World markets up amid hopes US contraction slowed
- Drugmaker Wyeth posts flat 1st-quarter profit
- Japan pleased to see Taiwan's acceptance into WHA meeting
- Time Warner 1Q adjusted results top Wall Street
- Reynolds American 1Q profit slides on charges
- General Dynamics 1Q up 3 percent
- US reports swine flu death, WHO mulls alert level
- Obama seeks to change crack sentences
- Kolkata vs. Bangalore Scores
- Turkey brushes off Israel concern over Syria drill
- Japanese PM Taro Aso meets Chinese counterpart
- Researchers use explosives in dinosaur search
- UK govt urged to ease limits on Gurkhas in Britain
- Spain's central bank says 1Q GDP shrank 1.8 P.C.
- Libya keen on Cyprus oil-and-gas exploration bid
- McLaren escapes with suspended three-race ban
- Volkswagen: 1Q profit down 72 pct
- Health officials: Swine flu claims 1st US victim
- Five reasons to get peeved in sports
- Cambodia calls for urgent SEAsian swine flu summit
- Ammo explodes at Tanzania dump site; deaths feared
- Obama, Biden, welcome Specter to Democratic Party
- Taliban threatens spike in violence
- Taiwan to open financial markets to China QDII investors
- Pope sorry for abuse, conduct at Canadian schools
- Obama: Schools with infections may have to close
- Egypt slaughtering all pigs to stop swine flu
- German fed.: cyclist Schumacher tested positive
- WHO calls emergency meeting; eyes pandemic level
- Hariri court orders generals' release
- Economy shrinks at 6.1 percent pace in 1Q
- Kolkata reach 139-6 vs. Bangalore in IPL
- Thousands of Serb workers protest austerity plan
- Stock futures pare gains following GDP data
- Nardelli says Chrysler making progress
- Goodyear posts 1Q loss, sales drop
- Turkey likely to lead NATO peacekeepers in Kabul
- Taliban kidnap dozens of Pakistani security forces
- 2 more in Fort Dix case to be sentenced Wednesday
- Thousands of railway workers in Romania protest
- IOC opposes moves to restrict news coverage
- Gerrard set for Liverpool return against Newcastle
- Kenyan women's group tells men: Make war? No love
- 27 suspected in death of French Jew go on trial
- Malaysia rules McDonald's has no monopoly on 'Mc'
- Treasury again increases auctions of 30-year bonds
- Egypt orders slaughter of all pigs over swine flu
- Pope sorry for abuse at native Canadian schools
- US-Iraqi patrol ambushed while distributing grants
- EU health ministers to hold swine flu talks
- Fed takes fresh stock of US economy
- Analysts: Swine flu no boon for Indian generics
- Siemens Q2 net profit soars amid higher sales
- US economy shrinks at 6.1 percent pace in 1Q
- WTO to give Pascal Lamy another 4 years as boss
- New York Marathon hoping Radcliffe will run
- First US death from swine flu reported
- CEO Nardelli says Chrysler making progress
- EU seeks to curb "perverse" bonuses
- AP Sportlight
- Textron to reduce global work force by 20 pct
- UN judge rejects Karadzic jurisdiction challenges
- Red Star board resigns amid financial turmoil
- BofA shareholders gather for annual meeting
- Official: First US death in Houston a Mexican boy
- Marseille coach Eric Gerets set to leave
- Greece: Sponsor to pay for Aristotle school roof
- Cuba modifies its suspension of Mexico flights
- US stocks open higher after 2 days of losses
- EU lays out new rules for hedge funds
- Israeli foreign minister to visit Europe next week
- General Dynamics 1Q up 3 percent
- 4 arrested in Italy child porn sweep
- Hariri court orders generals' release
- US stocks move higher after 2 days of losses
- 16 more SKoreans being tested for swine flu
- Kolkata vs. Bangalore Result
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Lane Garrison is released from prison
- Murray loses to Argentine qualifier Juan Monaco
- NATO resumes formal contacts with Russia
- Greek parliament get corruption probe results
- First US swine flu death; school closings possible
- 3 athletes identified in Beijing doping cases
- Maersk Alabama owner steps up safety measures
- Kashima back on top of J-League standings
- Mexico City mayor: 1 more death, toll stabilizing
- PCB wants players to first resign from ICL
- Obama to spend 100th day in spotlight
- Korean-American charged in rocket technology plot
- German cyclist Schumacher tested positive
- California Marine may have swine flu
- Murray loses to Argentine qualifier Juan Monaco
- 6 killed in train crash in southern India
- Gabon bans pork imports over swine flu
- WTA Porsche Grand Prix Results
- UK, Libya ratify prisoner transfer deal
- Oil up, gas prices flat before driving season
- SAfrica: Madagascar president shouldn't go home
- Bremen and Hamburg resume rivalry in UEFA Cup
- Moldova Opposition says 2 missing since riots
- Spanish judge opens Guantanamo investigation
- Goodyear posts 1Q loss, sales drop
- Textron to reduce global work force by 20 pct
- Homeland Security chief: US flu response strong
- Police: Car bombs kill 17 in Baghdad Shiite area
- Castro: Onus not on Cuba for US better relations
- World markets rally despite big US Q1 contraction
- ESA satellite images show ice shelf breaking away
- US swine flu fatality had symptoms 3 weeks ago
- Spanish judge opens Guantanamo investigation
- Government urged to safeguard Taiwan's dignity at WHA
- Italian player Baldo gets ban for cocaine use
- Suspected US missile kills 5 in Pakistan
- Congo governor reports plane crash; no details
- Spain will abide by EU spending rules
- Punjab wins toss and opts to bat vs. Mumbai in IPL
- Madrid's Guti to miss Barcelona match to injury
- Holder: 30 Gitmo inmates approved for release
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to
- SAP 1Q net profit falls 16 percent to
- Obama seeks to change crack sentences in US
- Mosley optimistic about plans for F1 budget caps
- Myanmar party sets terms for taking part in polls
- Fortis shareholders back bank sale to BNP Paribas
- Britain jails 2 men linked to 2005 suicide bombers
- Kasparov stages guerrilla protest at Moscow trial
- Prince Charles to collect award in Germany
- Bangalore beat Kolkata by 5 wickets in IPL
- Gazprom's 4Q net profit slides 84%
- Kolkata vs. Bangalore Scoreboard
- Japanese, Chinese PMs discuss NKorea, economies
- Sarkozy unveils sweeping new vision for Paris
- AP Source: Tsoumelka, Perisic positive for doping
- Kuznetsova advances at Porsche GP
- Swine flu outbreak to be factored into president's overseas visits
- UK: No permanent increase in troops in Afghanistan
- Bennett gives US museum painting of jazz great
- Brazil stocks rising sharply
- Official: US swine flu cases jump to 91
- Egypt's president concerned about economy
- Minister: no Russian military build up in Arctic
- Tyra testifies at alleged stalker's NYC trial
- WHO says swine flu moving toward pandemic level
- UK, Libya ratify prisoner transfer deal
- Lufthansa 1Q net loss
- Lufthansa 1Q net loss
- Lufthansa 1Q net loss
- Lufthansa 1Q net loss
- Lufthansa 1Q net loss
- Lufthansa 1Q net loss
- Lucescu hired as coach of Romania's football team
- Lufthansa 1Q net loss euro256 million
- Actor Lane Garrison is released from prison
- Kashmir separatists call for boycott of India poll
- Weightlifting fed. confirms 1 doping positive
- Spanish police: women in 60s used to smuggle drugs
- EU health ministers to hold swine flu talks
- Kenyan women's group tells men: Make war? No love
- Tony Bennett gives museum painting of jazz great
- Napolitano retracts 'passive surveillance' term
- Lebanon begins freeing generals held in killing
- 5 athletes identified in Beijing doping cases
- 4th plotter in military base case gets life
- Grand Prix SAR Results
- Armstrong says collarbone good; glad to race again
- 4,000 building workers on site for Olympic Park
- Obama calls first 100 days tense but fruitful
- Taiwan invited to WHA meet as 'Chinese Taipei'
- U.S. reports first swine flu death
- Thousands of Taiwanese investors caught in Pang's fraud web: FSC
- Three suspected cases of H1N1 in Taiwan not infected: CDC
- Taiwan FSC to issue rules for China investments
- Taiwan, China to negotiate on LED, flat panel product specs
- Tsai questions if Ma sacrificed Taiwan sovereignty for WHA
- The Pompidou exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan
- Local leaders from Sihu in Miaoli County visit I-Mei
- Ma, CCA chief 'Killing human rights'
- Finance minister may intervene if TAIEX declines on swine flu
- Taiwan expects to join other WHO mechanisms besides IHR
- Disgraced general attempts suicide
- Flu vaccine promise
- Mexico in travel quarantine over swine flu
- China rejects reports as origin of swine flu
- North Korea vows to conduct second nuclear test
- Australian troops for Afghanistan
- Food poisoning
- Taiwan sovereignty is not Ma's to take
- Flu and fear
- How to find a balance in communicating risk
- Pakistan retakes key town from Taliban rebels
- South Korea holds by-elections in new test of Lee's government
- Seoul conditionally lifts ban on stem cell research
- Good start, but keep your promises, Amnesty tells Obama
- Myanmar villagers still struggle year after cyclone
- Taliban find ready supply of guns for hire in young unemployed
- Films put crisis in the frame at Tribeca Festival
- Dutch park unveils signs pointing to gay 'cruisers'
- Faith Fighter web game goes offline after Muslim protest
- Spears' ex-manager ordered to steer clear of pop star
- Crystal bedsit creator among Turner nominees
- Suspect in Edison Chen photo scandal convicted
- Gene trawl throws up new links to autism
- Lil Wayne sues song's producer
- Leopard in boot
- Chan's 100th movie
- Oldest event ever
- Acer profit falls as customers buy netbooks
- Danny Pang arrested on transaction-reporting charges
- Compal profit declines 13% on low-price notebooks
- Germany readies for fiery May Day protests
- Societe Generale head resigns after 'personal attacks'
- Taiwan's UMC reveals US$242.5 mln dollar loss in Quarter one
- Imperial Hotel Taipei presents Mother's Day dining specials
- Tera Pak Taiwan launches cycling event to boost environment care
- 2009 Australia Working Holiday exhibition opens May 22-23
- Choice steak served at Ambassador Hotel
- Plaza International Taichung introduces festival delicacies
- AMD offers glimpse of the Datacenter's future
- Hotel Kuva Chateau offers Tung special
- U.S. shares dip amid flu scare, better confidence
- Taiwan share prices close up 0.31 percent
- Oil prices continue slide in Asian trade on swine flu fears
- U.S. dollar firms against yen, dips against euro in Asia
- Hughes, 10-run seventh lead Yankees to 11-0 win
- Safina steamrollers into second round
- Hendry's 147-maximum joy dulled by Murphy fightback
- Barcelona fires blanks against Chelsea
- Boston edges Bulls, Magic dominate Sixers
- Webb holds his hands up over Man United penalty
- Taiwan Premier confident of riding out swine flu impact
- World Games, Deaflympics may be deferred if H1N1 flu worsens: Taiwan sports official
- Taiwan to let China QDII invest directly in stocks
- Obama optimistic Chrysler will survive
- Starbucks profit down 77 percent as customers spend less
- Car bombs kill at least 41 in Baghdad Shiite area
- Taiwan DPP says May 17 rally unaffected by H1N1 flu
- Taiwan President defends sovereignty issue of WHA invitation
- Cheng Kung University graduates most favored by Taiwan enterprises: poll
- Taiwan extends employment insurance to foreign spouses from May 1
- Taiwan indicts China Development CEO Angelo Koo for role in takeover
- Four suspected swine flu cases under investigation in Taiwan: DOH
- 3 new UK cases of swine flu confirmed; total is 8
- WHA invitation raises Taiwan's international profile (roundup)
- Oil rises despite inventory buildup
- Police: Car bombs kill 41 in Baghdad Shiite area
- Ammo explodes at Tanzania dump site, 3 killed
- Holder: 30 Guantanamo inmates approved for release
- US House adopts budget embracing Obama's goals
- WHO says swine flu moving closer to pandemic
- Raul Castro: Onus not on Cuba for US relations
- World markets jump despite hefty US Q1 contraction
- 10 Turkish soldiers killed in attacks
- UK govt loses vote on Gurkhas in Britain
- Punjab vs. Mumbai Scores
- NATO wants to strengthen anti-pirate measures
- Mexican boy visiting Texas 1st US swine flu death
- US House passes budget plan endorsing Obama goals
- Bolt to compete in 100 race at Golden Spike meet
- Dominicans say weightlifter tested positive
- Egypt's Mubarak warns Iran, Hezbollah
- Mexico raises swine flu at Security Council
- Medina Garrigues advances to quarterfinals in Fez
- Southeast Asian health mins to meet on swine flu
- Obama says not clear Chrysler will meet deadline
- Congo governor reports plane crash; no details
- 17 arrested in Curacao in alleged drug ring
- All 6 athletes identified in Beijing doping cases
- Girlfriend testifies in UK case of 2 French killed
- 2 men jailed in Britain on terrorism charges
- Gazprom's 4Q net profit slides 84 percent
- Latvia advances with 2-0 win over Austria
- Renault Q1 sales fall 30.8 percent
- Attorney: Rihanna will get jewelry back
- Kuznetsova advances, Azarenka loses at Porsche GP
- Ashanti set to make her stage debut in 'The Wiz'
- Swine flu spreads in 10 US states, Europe
- Obama defends US spending on foreign countries
- Lufthansa 1Q net loss
- Lufthansa 1Q net loss
- Lufthansa 1Q net loss
- Lufthansa 1Q net loss
- Lufthansa 1Q net loss
- Lufthansa 1Q net loss
- Montenegro trial resumes in 1990 New York killing
- Finland to order Norwegian-US air defense system
- Punjab struggle to 119-8 against Mumbai in IPL
- Car bombs kill at least 41 in Baghdad's Sadr City
- EU-wide political bloc plans strategy
- Burger King says 3Q profit rises, cuts outlook
- I Want Revenge made early Kentucky Derby favorite
- Obama marks his first 100 days as president
- Ovechkin, Malkin, Datsyuk finalists for Hart
- IRB scraps ELV letting mauls be pulled down
- Dumars: Pistons bringing back coach Michael Curry
- Officials: Shootouts leave 20 dead in Pakistan
- Mexico: economy may shrink up to 4.8 pct in 2009
- Report: US cyber warfare needs oversight, debate
- Nets' Lawrence Frank will return next season
- Girlfriend testifies in UK case of 2 French killed
- Major attacks in Iraq since Jan. 1
- Ukraine's Tymoshenko seeks new gas deal in Moscow
- I Want Revenge made early Kentucky Derby favorite
- England to start new Twenty20 club competition
- Democrats: Republicans should be like Democrats
- Ex-rebel: Sri Lanka guerrillas killing civilians
- Renault Q1 sales fall 30.8 percent
- MLS players to face Everton in All-Star game
- Norway advances with OT winner over Denmark
- Rare Roman glass dish goes on display in London
- Lebanon frees generals held in Hariri killing
- Nationals activate Guzman off DL, option Gonzalez
- Taliban threatens wave of attacks against US surge
- Murray loses; Nadal and Federer advance in Rome
- Tour de Romandie Results
- New York Times union to vote on pay cut Monday
- Jankovic, Kuznetsova advance at Porsche GP
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1800 GMT
- Alinghi prepared to defend position in NY court
- Disney to plant 2.7 million trees for `Earth'
- EU police in Kosovo disperse Serb protesters
- Paper maker UPM posts
- Paper maker UPM posts
- Paper maker UPM posts
- Paper maker UPM posts
- Paper maker UPM posts
- Paper maker UPM posts
- Cummins is interim coach of Toronto FC
- BofA delays release of votes on Lewis, directors
- How WHO measures a pandemic
- Guyana debates benefits for former presidents
- To keep warming low, deeper pollution cuts needed
- 5th plotter in military base case sentenced
- Time Warner 1Q falls as ad revenue plunges
- Country singer Vern Gosdin dies at age 74
- Georgian protesters reject dialogue
- WHO says swine flu moving closer to pandemic
- IAC shares surge despite $28M quarterly loss
- NKorea threatens nuke test if UN doesn't apologize
- Turkey-Armenia accord won't harm Azerbaijan
- Latvia, Norway reach 2nd round at hockey worlds
- Punjab vs. Mumbai Result
- EU says Germany, Austria to keep restrictions
- Fed sees signs recession may easing
- Maxwell sets July date for new CD
- Gov't: high interest in managing toxic securities
- Court refuses to reinstate charges against Marine
- Serb workers protest austerity plan
- Attorney: Rihanna will get jewelry back
- Thousands of Berkshire shareholders flock to Omaha
- Fed sees signs recession may be easing
- Sotheby's plans 5 pct cut in work force
- Holder urges US allies to take share of detainees
- Mom pleads guilty in starvation of disabled girl
- Colombia says rebels kill 8 soldiers
- BofA delays release of votes on CEO Lewis
- Magath declines comment on move to Schalke
- Lawyer in tuberculosis scare sues health agency
- French lawmakers reconsider Internet piracy bill
- German soldier killed in Afghanistan
- AP sources: Fiat to sign Chrysler partnership deal
- Banks at NYC stalking trial: Fear changed my life
- Actor Lane Garrison is released from prison
- 176 Mexican football games will be without fans
- Canada confirms 3 more swine flu cases
- Brazil slave labor complaints rise
- Uehara struck in chest by line drive
- Huge ice chunks break away from Antarctic shelf
- Punjab beats Mumbai by 3 runs in IPL
- Hidden Auschwitz message troubles French survivor
- Punjab vs. Mumbai Scoreboard
- Oil rises despite despite inventory buildup
- Britney's 'Circus' tour traveling Europe
- Small GM bondholders rally for better deal
- Celebrity moms dish up favorite kid-lit lines
- Pakistan still conflicted over battling Taliban
- Drugmaker Wyeth posts flat 1st-quarter profit
- Founders of ritzy Montana club trade accusations
- PR fire chief: Almost half of all hydrants broken
- Prosecution rests in immigrant beating case
- Quest for adrenaline fueling Viso's IndyCar run
- Airliner LAN 1Q earnings drop 34.7 percent
- Obama administration pushes to fund Pakistan army
- Magic's Howard suspended for Game 6 against 76ers
- Citi talks with Treasury about retention bonuses
- US clash brewing over global Rights of Child pact
- Attorney in 2007 tuberculosis scare sues CDC
- Congo governor reports plane crash; 3 dead
- French Football Results
- Officials say 2014 WCup may aid Rio's Olympic bid
- Venezuela to sell nearly $5.6 billion in bonds
- Breeders' Cup to remain at Santa Anita this year
- Report: Usain Bolt in car accident in Jamaica
- Stocks end higher as Fed sees recession easing
- Enersis reports 50.5 percent earns rise
- Attack on Shiites kills 41 in Baghdad's Sadr City
- Giggs makes 800th United appearance vs. Arsenal
- Dollar falls as economy shrinks at 6.1 pct pace
- WHO raises pandemic flu alert level to phase 5
- Gold prices rebound as dollar falls, stocks soar
- Bolt not seriously hurt in car crash in Jamaica
- Bordeaux beats Rennes 3-2 in French league
- WHO raises pandemic flu alert level to phase 5
- Albrecht leaves hospital, hopes to race again
- Will GM become `Government Motors'?
- AP NewsBreak: US wants to move on climate change
- Ex-child soldier urges UN action
- Man United beats Arsenal 1-0 in Champions League
- King's XI defend 119, Bangalore finally win in IPL
- Steelers' Holmes arraigned on marijuana charge
- Canada confirms 3 more swine flu cases; 16 total
- US judge grants bond for genocide suspect
- Man United beats Arsenal 1-0 in Champions League
- Mavericks taste overdue success, want more
- Auschwitz survivor in French Legion of Honor
- Ghana bans pork over flu fears
- Woods, Peyton Manning paired together in pro-am
- Top Peruvian military official attacked by rebels
- Rodriguez could return sooner than expected
- 1 German soldier killed, 9 wounded in Afghanistan
- Canada confirms 6 more swine flu cases
- Analysis: Team Obama floods airwaves about flu
- Olympic champ Bolt in car crash in Jamaica
- US sees spike in Pakistan terror attacks
- Prince Charles collects award in Germany
- DuPont shareholders reject say on pay
- Baffert focused on Derby, not Hall of Fame
- Obama marks 100 days as president
- Sweden fights back to beat US 6-5 in OT
- Studies: Drug shows promise against hepatitis C
- Starbucks 2Q profit drops 77 percent on charges
- Canadian woman kidnapped in Nigeria freed
- Finns beat Czechs 4-3 at world championship
- 4 life terms, a 33-year sentence in Fort Dix case
- Officials say 2014 WCup may aid Rio's Olympic bid
- Iraqi PM to seek foreign investment
- Visa profit up 71 pct, beating Street forecast
- Softball president encouraged about Olympic future
- Swine flu spreads worldwide, WHO ups alert lever
- Venezuela prison riot kills 9 inmates, 1 guard
- World takes drastic steps to contain swine flu
- Magic's Howard suspended for one playoff game
- Mexico City shuts down taco stands amid swine flu
- DomRep-bound ferry to launch from San Juan
- MGM Mirage, Dubai reach pact to finish CityCenter
- Rio Ferdinand taken to hospital with rib injury
- NZ key interest rate cut 50 basis points
- One rink for Ovechkin-Malkin-Crosby 3-ring circus
- Canadian woman kidnapped still being held
- April auto sales expected to be on pace with March
- Quentin, Dye homers lead White Sox past Mariners
- Scientists struggle to understand swine flu virus
- Lewis out as Bank of America chairman, remains CEO
- Breathing easier, Sept. 11 firefighter goes home
- Gallardo stars as Brewers win 1-0, sweep Pirates
- Usher unveils childhood snapshot on billboard
- Sweden, Finland, rally for comeback wins
- US Senate follows House in adopting Obama's budget
- Almunia restricts Man United to 1-0
- Saudi crown prince in Morocco
- US Congress adopts budget plan backing Obama goals
- Venezuela takes away funds from opposition mayor
- Giggs makes 800th United appearance vs. Arsenal
- Porn star Sasha Grey stars in new Soderbergh film
- Plane reports engine flames, lands safe in Seattle
- Wenger hits back at Rummenigge over young stars
- Applegate on People's `Most Beautiful' cover
- Union wants masks approved for US Customs agents
- A Masters post-mortem at Quail Hollow
- Canadian newspaper cancels Monday print editions
- US urged to free young Guantanamo detainees
- Woods: Reports of swing coach disharmony overblown
- Matsuzaka pain free following bullpen session
- Pacquiao and Hatton ready for big fight
- AP sources: Fiat to sign Chrysler partnership deal
- Capsule reviews: `Wolverine' and other films
- Ex-Sgt.: Soldier acknowledged role in Iraq crime
- Firm rejects Madoff charges by regulator
- WHO says swine flu pandemic is imminent
- US Senate chairman asks torture testimony by judge
- US white supremacist executed for 1994 murder
- Rights group: Mexico fails to punish army abuse
- Calif. fund manager's assets frozen in fraud case
- 'Accent on Youth' examines a May-December romance
- The Baltimore Sun lays off 61 employees
- Brazil slashes lending rate to 10.25 percent
- Bakery group leader accused of ordering 3 murders
- Treasurys tumble as Fed sounds optimistic note
- Japan's industrial output up 1.6 percent in March
- Thursday, May 7
- Swine flu hits home in US _ now in 11 states
- Revlon names CFO Ennis as chief executive
- Penny-pinching fun in Kansas City
- Kawakami's start pushed back 3 days
- Nazareth: Off the beaten track in Jesus' hometown
- Travel with mom yanks out Boomer lesson
- Button gets a breather as rivals seek to close gap
- Witness: US training camp aimed for militancy
- Hurricanes 1st but not yet happy in Super 14
- Consumers give spark of hope for economic revival
- Obama: keeping US-Mexico border open
- Country singer Vern Gosdin dies at age 74
- Brazil slashes lending rate to 10.25 percent
- Obama hopeful for resolution in Chrysler case
- Jeweler employee accused of stealing $12M in gold
- Banks at US stalking trial: Fear changed my life
- Stock car great Petty ready for 1st run at Indy
- Mobile loo's winning wacky warning: Stop, then go
- Obama optimistic Chrysler will survive
- Obama says torture violates nation's ideals
- On 100th day, Obama optimistic on automaker
- Twilight Adirondack hike shows lights of Montreal
- Obama: Iraq violence flare-ups a cause for concern
- Obama says Specter will keep independent streak
- Japan's industrial output up 1.6 percent in March
- Australian Co., Krispy Kreme end doughnut dispute
- Some fear eviction in polygamous sect's land fight
- Obama: Militants unlikely to get Pakistan's nukes
- Obama defends support for abortion rights
- Chivas draw with Everton 1-1 to advance in Copa
- Midwest hopes for 'Public Enemies' tourism
- Obama: Can't go on with broken immigration system
- US financier Pang granted $1 million bail
- Obama: Change comes slowly in Washington
- Texas man likely to be freed after 22 years
- Caracas draws Lanus 1-1 to top Copa group
- On 100th day, Obama denounces waterboarding
- Jackman: Size matters for `Wolverine' and Oscars
- Myanmar cyclone victims burdened by debt
- Obama says he has no interest in running autos
- Yao will be focus in Game 6 of Blazers-Rockets
- Puerto Rico cuts nearly $2 billion from new budget
- Peru miner Buenaventura's 1Q profit $100.3 million
- Bakery group leader accused of ordering 3 murders
- Mexico shuts many government offices, businesses
- Mexico nabs drug gang leader on most-wanted list
- China changes mind: Enters US diving event
- Taiwan shares open sharply higher
- New Zealand lowers swine flu infections
- Witness: US training camp aimed for militancy
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Mrs. Obama breaks new fashion ground in 100 days
- Embraer reports 1Q loss on lower jet sales
- Ex-SKorean president set to undergo questioning
- Foreign exchange rates
- US: Naked driver charged after hospital crash
- Facebook exec considers California AG job in 2010
- Carrie Fisher brings one-woman show to Broadway
- Embraer reports 1Q loss on lower jet sales
- Swine flu an epidemic of losses for Mexico economy
- Analysis: Obama channels FDR amid crises
- Consumers give spark of new hope for econ revival
- Taiwan to have observer status in UN health body
- Founders of ritzy US club trade accusations
- After flooding ordeal, US city gets its flush back
- Caribbean news briefs
- Turks and Caicos rejects British takeover plan
- Lawmakers vote to force South Carolina to take US$
- US urged to free young Guantanamo detainees
- Fans pour into Chicago friendly despite swine flu
- Police to look into new Zodiac Killer claim
- Singapore unemployment jumps to 3.2 percent
- Reds end Astros' streak with 3-0 win
- Mexico nabs Zeta gang leader on most-wanted list
- Developments on swine flu worldwide
- UAW overwhelmingly ratifies Chrysler settlement
- 7 plead guilty to supporting Iran terrorist group
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Hawks beat Heat 106-91, lead series 3-2
- Japan's factories showing signs of life
- Obama 'hopeful' for deal as Chrysler talks go on
- Palmeiras beats Colo Colo 1-0, advances to last 16
- Rights group: Mexico fails to punish army abuse
- 4 SKoreans still being tested for swine flu
- Jet takeoff in Australia marred by bad weight data
- EU health ministers to hold swine flu talks
- China scales back IT disclosure demands
- Sri Lankan rebels say they will not surrender
- Police question black eye on octuplet mom's son
- Jet takeoff in Australia marred by bad weight data
- Ex-SKorean president arrives for questioning
- Sport Recife advance with win over Liga de Quito
- Obama vows great `vigilance' as swine flu spreads
- Indy rookie enters mini-marathon race
- Plane lands safe in Seattle after engine problem
- US fund manager has assets frozen in fraud case
- Sri Lankan rebels say they will not surrender
- Firm rejects Madoff charges by US regulator
- Yahoo's Yang gets $1 in rocky final year as CEO
- MOFA reevaluating president's plans to visit Central America
- Police probe drowning of 6 Pakistanis off Malaysia
- Japan's central bank keeps interest rate on hold
- Palmeiras and Chivas win thrillers to advance
- NZ: Fiji faces growing isolation in South Pacific
- In a first, Taiwan allows Chinese stock investment
- ADB triples capital to $165B to respond to crisis
- Ronaldo sure of final berth despite Arsenal angst
- Euro slightly lower against dollar at $1.3284
- AP Source: Chrysler lender talks break off
- Expansive news conference caps Obama's 100 days
- National Basketball Association
- Regulations on Chinese investment to be released late May
- Analysis: Obama's fate largely in Congress' hands
- Oil jumps above $51 on optimism recession slowing
- Taiwan: Health body status to aid swine flu effort
- Greinke gets scored upon but Royals still romp
- Credit card legislation nearing success
- Nuggets win their first playoff series since 1994
- AP Source: Chrysler lender talks break off
- Republican policy group launched
- Ericsson posts 35 percent drop in 1Q profit
- Gates asks Congress for fast action on war funding
- Cardinals go clear top in NL, beat Braves
- Obama doesn't wield heavy stick on banks
- Gun attacks in Pakistan's south kill 26
- Report: shooting at Azerbaijan college kills 7
- BASF reports steep fall in 1Q net profit
- Asia stocks rally as data suggest recession easing
- World flu alert goes higher; Mexico plans shutdown
- Holder: US needs Europe's help to close Gitmo
- China denies being source of swine flu
- SKorean prosecutors question ex-President Roh
- Switzerland confirms 1st case of swine flu
- Japan's central bank keeps interest rate on hold
- Asia still swine flu-free; New Zealand lowers toll
- British house prices fall 0.4 percent in April
- Mumbai attacks, floods on agenda as India votes
- Swine flu takes health community by surprise
- A no-go for non-Chinese: New spy museum
- 2nd-quarter loss narrows for Germany's Infineon
- Croatia's Primorac wins at table tennis worlds
- Ericsson posts 35 percent drop in 1Q profit
- Cathay denies request for cabin crew to don masks
- Softbank sinks into loss on Internet service
- Mumbai attacks, floods on agenda as India votes
- Taiwan chip maker TSMC says 1Q profit down 95 pct
- Rural St. Lucia residents get tap water with Taiwan's help
- Hyundai Heavy 1st-quarter net profit gains
- Australia to build phone alert service after fires
- BSkyB reports 3 million pounds 3Q profit
- China reopens border with North Korea to tourists
- Malaysia top court: Ex-communist head can't return
- German truck maker MAN's 1Q profit down sharply
- Fujitsu books annual loss on restructuring fees
- Fresenius Medical Care 1Q profit rises
- Steve Waugh likes Australia in Ashes
- Some US colleges calling off Mexico travel plans
- Witness: Oregon training camp aimed for militancy
- German jobless unchanged in April at 8.6 percent
- Closing arguments in Tyra Banks' NYC stalker trial
- UK's BG Q1 profit down 8 pct on falling oil prices
- China stocks rise on Wall Street gains
- Switzerland confirms 1st case of swine flu
- Flowers: investors want to keep HRE shares
- Turkish warplanes hit Kurd rebel targets in Iraq
- Japan stocks surge as data suggests slump easing
- 'Bear mother' urges action to save long-neglected black bears
- Greece: Sponsor to pay for Aristotle school roof
- China announces rules for financial news
- Novo Nordisk posts 24 pct rise in 1Q profits
- Standard Life 1Q sales fall 20 percent
- AP Investigation: Mexico's first flu death
- Wednesday's Sports In Brief
- Iran, Daewoo strike bus deal
- 13 slain in shooting at Azerbaijan oil academy
- Iraqi premier in London talks before UK withdrawal
- British honor fallen soldiers before Iraq pullout
- BASF reports steep fall in 1Q net profit
- Euro jobless rate surges, inflation stable
- World markets rally as data suggest slump easing
- Australian nursing home patient mauled by mice
- ANA reports first loss in 6 years amid slowdown
- SKorean ex-leader questioned in corruption probe
- Ex-Khmer Rouge: Death was certain in his prison
- 1st edition of Darwin's landmark book up for sale
- Austria's Erste sees Q1 net profit drop 26 percent
- Euro jobless rate surges, inflation stable
- Canon 1Q profit falls 83 percent as sales decline
- Cadbury 1Q sales up 2 pct
- Taipei wins 'Judges' Prize' at int'l flower fair in South Korea
- German job market misses out on spring recovery
- Norway's April unemployment at 2.8 percent
- Myanmar cyclone victims still need shelter, jobs
- Elderly man arrested in Italy for coke in oranges
- Iraq: US soldier charged in fellow soldier's death
- Iraqi British PMs talk before UK troop pullout
- Grand Canyon hopes to end radiation rumors
- 2nd-quarter loss narrows for Germany's Infineon
- US dollar mostly lower in Europe
- UAE bans import, handling of pork amid flu fears
- Cathay denies request for cabin crew to don masks
- Pirates' bodies handed over to Somali authorities
- BAE Systems closing 3 UK factories
- AC Milan hoping to continue late run
- Sri Lanka president rejects truce appeals
- World markets rally on Fed's US assessment
- Kazakhs boost access to key oil export route
- Bramdean receives takeover approach
- U.K. language school CES opens its first overseas branch in Taiwan
- 2 Greek weightlifters suspended for doping
- Britain ends combat operations in Iraq
- Series of gun attacks in southern Pakistan kill 34
- Share prices post biggest single-day gains on Taipei bourse
- WHA participation will not harm Taiwan's sovereign status: president
- Sri Lanka president, rebels vow to fight on
- French title hopeful Marseille hit by Gerets exit
- Car hits crowd during Dutch holiday parade
- Japan economy sees signs of emerging recovery
- Nigerian police rescue abducted Canadian woman
- AstraZeneca first-quarter profit up 42 pct
- Top aide to ousted Madagascar president taken away
- U.S. dollar down sharply on Taipei FOREX
- Ben Harper, Emmylou Harris to take Jazz Fest stage
- Oil jumps above $51 on optimism recession slowing
- Delhi wins toss and bats against Deccan
- BSkyB reports 3 million pounds 3Q profit
- 2 Greek teams in Euroleague final 4
- Building collapses in NYC's lower Manhattan
- Russia signs border deal with Abkhazia, S. Ossetia
- Man United fail to kill off Arsenal's hopes
- 12 slain in shooting at Azerbaijan oil academy
- World flu alert raised; Swiss latest to be hit
- English Football Fixtures
- Germany to open art celebration of constitution
- Madrid welcomes Barcelona with league on the line
- US stock futures rise ahead of economic data
- US hands pirates' bodies over to Somali officials
- Two Chinese tourists injured by falling rocks in Hualien
- Moderate earthquake jolts southeastern Iran
- US poll: mixed views on gay-rights issues
- Police say man, 72, tied to California killings
- World flu alert rises; Swiss, Dutch latest hit
- Fiancee visits Craigslist murder suspect in jail
- Man United travels to Boro with Ferguson unhappy
- First Dutch case of swine flu confirmed
- FTSE-100 index up 87.64 points at 4,277.23
- Independent News & Media warns it can't pay debt
- Iran, Daewoo strike bus deal
- Madagascar aide to ousted president taken away
- Many in media strive for calm with flu story
- Bayern renews title run under new coach
- German truck maker MAN's 1Q profit down sharply
- MOFA expresses thanks for responses to Taiwan's WHA admission
- Crisis-hit Estonia to borrow
- Crisis-hit Estonia to borrow
- Crisis-hit Estonia to borrow
- Crisis-hit Estonia to borrow
- Crisis-hit Estonia to borrow
- Crisis-hit Estonia to borrow
- Crisis-hit Estonia to borrow euro415 mln
- Voluntary F1 cap pushed to 40 million pounds
- Kyrgyz lawmakers approve gold mine deal
- Hyundai Heavy 1st-quarter net profit gains
- Britney Spears' 'Circus' tour will travel Europe
- US officials strongly opposed to closing border
- Putting the soundtrack before the script at 'NCIS'
- EU bans chemical used in Chinese leather goods
- Britain ends combat operations in Iraq
- Israel to check Mexico travelers for swine flu
- Biden advises family to stay off planes, subways
- Spain Supreme Court upholds 38 Basque convictions
- Worried about flu and kids? Here's some advice
- Job seekers favor Taiwan's telecoms firm in wake of economic crunch
- Philippines threatens to deport foreign protesters
- Air France exec to chair Areva supervisory board
- Biden still against border closing idea
- Dollar 3-month interbank rate falls to 6-year low
- GM bondholders seek to take majority stake
- KBR 1st-quarter profit falls
- Colgate-Palmolive 1Q profit rises 9 percent
- Motorola 1Q loss widens, but beats Street
- Dow Chemical 1Q profit drops 97 percent
- Car hits crowd during Dutch parade; TV says 2 dead
- Newell Rubbermaid 1Q profit down, still beats view
- Elizabeth Edwards: John's affair made me throw up
- P&G's 3Q profit drops nearly 4 percent
- Viacom's 1Q earnings fall 34 percent
- International Paper's 1Q net income jumps 93 pct
- Newmont Mining 1Q profit tumbles 48 percent
- Starwood 1Q profit drops, but results top Street
- Travelers Cos. 1Q profit falls 32 percent
- Isinbayeva says she's ready for new records
- German beer sales down 6.8 percent on year in 1Q
- Biden remains opposed to border closing idea
- 8 East European countries mark 5 years in EU
- Chrysler to find out if bankruptcy filing needed
- Kodak posts wider 1Q loss, suspends dividend
- AstraZeneca first-quarter profit up 42 pct
- Car hits crowd during Dutch parade; TV says 2 dead
- Deccan vs. Delhi Scores
- British end combat operations in Iraq
- Mexico urges people to stay home as flu protection
- Israeli Arabs arrested for plotting attacks
- Czech EU presidency against job restrictions
- Pakistan: Taliban holds town near capital hostage
- China, Japan to cooperate on economic crisis, flu
- 1st Dutch case of swine flu is 3-year-old child
- Rebellin requests test of backup 'B' sample
- European People's Party backs 2nd term for Barroso
- New US jobless claims unexpectedly drop to 631K
- US consumer spending falls by 0.2 percent in March
- Possible swine flu case worries Paris school
- GM bondholders seek to take majority stake
- European markets near 2009 highs, US set for gains
- Israel, EU agree to postpone summit
- Craigslist suspect's wedding being 'dismantled'
- Bridge collapses in Italy, 4 cars involved
- Miss California to campaign against gay marriage
- Building collapse at NYC construction site
- European markets rise, US set for gains
- US stock futures up after drop in jobless claims
- Exxon Mobil 1Q profit falls 58 percent
- Kellogg 1Q profit climbs despite sales dip
- French, Canadian aid workers freed in Darfur
- Aide to ousted Madagascar president escorted away
- Italy frees hijacker of Achille Lauro ship
- New jobless claims unexpectedly drop to 631K
- May Day strikes to disrupt Greek public transport
- Israeli Arabs arrested on planned attack charges
- Ribery open for possible departure from Bayern
- Kodak posts wider 1Q loss, suspends dividend
- Poll: Swedish pro file-sharing party gains support
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Russia's NATO envoy says 2 diplomats expelled
- Pakistan army: Taliban holding town hostage
- Deccan Chargers make 148 against Delhi in IPL
- Obama turns attention to struggling US automakers
- Rowing cuts top events to save 1M Swiss francs
- Fuel credit boosts International Paper's 1Q 93 pct
- US stocks climb after drop in jobless claims
- Vacant building collapses at NYC construction site
- Spain: 13 confirmed swine flu cases
- AP sources: Chrysler to file for bankruptcy
- Obama turning attention to struggling automakers
- UAE bans importing of pork amid swine flu fears
- Consumer spending falls by 0.2 percent in March
- Biden tells family to stay off planes, subways
- Asia still swine flu-free; New Zealand lowers toll
- Argentine qualifier Monaco scores another upset
- Stocks climb after drop in jobless claims
- Mexico shuts nonessential services amid swine flu
- Three nabbed for producing semi-finished amphetamine
- Envoy: 2 Russian diplomats lose NATO accreditation
- AP Exclusive: US going after hiring of illegals
- Lawyer: Saudi girl divorces 50-year-old husband
- Police: Texas girl, 12, shot dad in back of head
- Judge: Inmate can't rename himself 'Sinner'
- Aristotle school to become open-air museum
- Greece acknowledges positive test for Olympian
- Jewish death camp boxer dead at 86
- Delhi beats Deccan by 6 wickets in IPL
- WTA-Porsche Grand Prix Results
- Car hits crowd at Dutch parade; kills 4, hurts 13
- Marathon 1Q profit falls 61 percent
- Gunman fires on eaters near LA; kills 1, wounds 5
- New Orleans Saints agree to Superdome lease
- Polish official: 23 dead in Polish shelter blaze
- 190 Taiwanese citizens still serving prison terms in Korea: MOFA
- AP sources: Chrysler to file for bankruptcy
- Report shows press freedom declines worldwide
- 5 defendants charged in Cyprus plane crash trial
- Taroko Gorge falling rock reporting mechanism in pipeline
- EU divided on issuing travel ban against Mexico
- Alabama cancels high school sports over swine flu
- Report: Book says A-Rod may have doped in school
- Romania teachers threaten 3-day strike over cuts
- Israel warns EU to tone down its criticism
- Stockport in administration for financial problems
- WTO gives Pascal Lamy another 4 years as boss
- Boy flies to California without telling parents
- 13 swine flu cases in Spain; Cancun flights cut
- Prince Charles wraps up visit to Germany
- Thousands flee Central African Republic violence
- RBS to net $295 million gain from Spanish sale
- Dementieva, Bartoli advance at Porsche GP
- Brazil stocks rising early
- NYSE Euronext profit tumbles, but beats estimates
- Ronaldo leaves match after rib injury
- Part of vacant collapses in NYC, no one injured
- Girl beats back muggers with marching band baton
- France testing 41 people for possible swine flu
- Consumer spending, new jobless claims dip
- Car drives into crowd ar Dutch parade; 4 dead
- Hariri suspects' release may shift Lebanon balance
- Djokovic advances easily at Rome Masters
- Rajasthan wins toss and elects to field
- France inducts Pole into Legion of Honor
- World markets higher on rising economic hopes
- Toddler who died of swine flu visited Houston mall
- Unemployment up to 9.2 percent in Chile
- World Bank: Employee likely has swine flu
- Red Cross mobilizes volunteers for flu pandemic
- Walesa asks EU to save historic shipyard
- Grand Prix SAR Results
- Dilshan guides Delhi Daredevils to win over Deccan
- Deccan vs. Delhi Scoreboard
- Kleybanova reaches semifinals at Grand Prix SAR
- EU: Belarus, Moldova leaders to skip EU summit
- Motorola loss widens; analysts see worrisome signs
- WHO raises its tally of swine flu cases to 236
- Gov't going after companies hiring illegal workers
- Romania to selectively give passports to Moldovans
- Disney joins NBC and News Corp. with Hulu stake
- AP Sportlight
- Voluntary F1 cap pushed to 40 million pounds
- Anti-torture activists march to White House
- Huge funds to be invested in health care industry upgrading
- US swine flu total tops 100
- Car drives into crowd at Dutch parade; 4 dead
- Funny stuff! Amy Sedaris writing new book
- 1st edition of Darwin's landmark book sold
- US man convicted in NYC of stalking Tyra Banks
- US senators press for prison closing details
- Ga. man convicted in NYC of stalking Tyra Banks
- Belgium to provide troops for pirate protection
- US ship captain: Armed crew alone no piracy fix
- Abbas and Butt back in Pakistan team
- Matt Giraud can't be saved on 'American Idol'
- US warns of deaths with unapproved use of Botox
- Taiwan allows Chinese stock investment
- Four suspected swine flu cases under investigation: Taiwan DOH
- World flu alert rises; Swiss, Dutch latest hit
- Angelo Koo indicted for role in takeover attempt
- Taiwan announces insurance for foreign spouses
- Taiwan MOFA reevaluating Ma's plans to visit Central America
- Regulations on Chinese investment in Taiwan expected to be released in late May
- The Art of Seoul comes to Taiwan
- Bitou-Longdong geopark in northeast Taiwan to be inaugurated
- Attending WHA will not harm Taiwan's sovereignty
- CCA may return 'human rights' to Chingmei Memorial Park in Taipei
- Chinese tourists injured in Hualien
- First CES in Taipei
- TSMC profit beats analyst estimates
- Pang wins right to US$1m bail
- Acer may attract China interest: Credit Suisse
- Japan warns on economy as stocks soar
- Wall Street surges, sees seeds of recovery
- Oil prices volatile in Asian trade on swine flu fears
- Dollar rises against yen
- Asia stocks rally as data suggest recession easing
- Taiwan needs care, not panic, against flu
- Iraqi PM should take blame for recent violence
- Obama vows vigilance as swine flu spreads
- Woman claims her dad was Zodiac Killer decades ago
- How the flu virus works in humans
- Foreigners flee Mexico as travel options shrink
- U.S. city gets its flush back at last
- Drug lord nabbed
- Mumbai attacks, floods on agenda as Indian voters go to the polls
- Sri Lanka vows to fight until rebel heads nabbed
- Japanese PM Taro Aso orders all-out assault against H1N1
- Pakistan's leader appeals for unity in fight against Taliban militants
- Joe Torre to reconsider Kuo's role
- Zack Greinke gets scored upon but Royals still romp
- O'Shea gives United advantage
- Jankovic strolls into second round
- Hendry beaten
- Nuggets win
- Roma's Doni out
- Markus Schulz marks the spot
- What's on
- HOT SPOTS
- Museum of Contemporary Art Taipei 台北當代藝術館
- National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts 國立台灣美術館
- Juming Museum 朱銘美術館
- Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts 高雄市立美術館
- Mexican food, for real
- Jamie Foxx goes for gold every time
- Summer movies: Been there, seen that
- Rapper Asher Roth shoots straight to No. 1
- For the Record
- Riff Report
- Dark contemplation of love
- Wolverine - sharp way to start summer movie season
- Urban Nomad Film Fest
- EU nations agree on swine flu measures
- Deficit of Kaohsiung MRT in southern Taiwan expected to be reduced
- Premier calls for larger reserves of flu vaccines in Taiwan
- Taiwan’s China Steel cuts prices 9.4 percent as sales tumble
- 8 labor groups in Taiwan protest against unemployment in Labor Day rally
- Tunghai University in central Taiwan blackmailed with water poisoning
- Fiji military leader says no elections for 5 years
- Biden tells family to stay off planes, subways
- World markets rally on hope worst is over
- Southeast US has first confirmed swine flu cases
- New visitor center for Dachau concentration camp
- Energy prices waver with new signs of weak economy
- British airline sorry for deleting Israel from map
- Man convicted in NYC of stalking Tyra Banks
- Guyana advises against travel to Mexico
- Boogie birdie: Animals shown to `dance' to music
- Chrysler to get up to $8B from govt for bankruptcy
- Fear of swine flu casts pall over Paris school
- WHO to stop using term 'swine flu' to protect pigs
- Drop in jobless claims pushes stocks higher
- Federer, Djokovic advance easily at Rome Masters
- Study: $50B need to fix aging US rail transit
- Obama backs Chrysler bankruptcy as wise move
- Serie A clubs to set up their own league
- Chrysler will file for bankruptcy protection
- Man gets death for tossing kids from bridge
- US dollar mostly higher in Europe
- Swine flu cases pass 100 but still mild
- UK supports Lebanon's president
- French, Canadian aid workers freed in Darfur
- Chrysler's CEO says he'll leave after bankruptcy
- WHO to stop using term 'swine flu' to protect pigs
- Death for man who tossed 4 kids from bridge
- Gov't to hold 2 pct stake in new Chrysler Canada
- Russia beats Sweden 6-5 in OT at ice hockey worlds
- Stocks pare gains after Chrysler bankruptcy news
- Car hits crowd watching Dutch queen, kills 4
- Lawsuit says NY failed to protect disabled kids
- Actor Josh Duhamel to drive Indy 500 pace car
- Definitions for swine flu pandemic phrases
- 8-year-old Saudi girl divorces 50-year-old husband
- Colgate-Palmolive 1Q profit rises 9 percent
- Sick juror in US terror case stalls deliberations
- Sean Penn files for legal separation from his wife
- 2 clubs moving Copa Libertadores games to Bogota
- Kenya leader's wife says she supports sex strike
- Lawsuit says NY failed to protect disabled kids
- EU rejects Mexico travel ban; Flu hits 2 more
- Afghanistan needs help in fight against corruption
- High-IQ society Mensa accepts 2-year-old girl
- Iraqi refugees stay put despite relative calm
- US says Pakistan terror attacks up
- Emirates to probe sheik on torture tapes
- Anti-torture demonstrators arrested at White House
- Usain Bolt to skip Jamaica meet following crash
- Family of slain Jewish man leaves Paris trial
- Helicopter sabotage targets Indian billionaire
- US officials play down military options vs Iran
- Chrysler files for bankruptcy protection
- Belarus beats Norway 3-2 in overtime
- Raina hits 98 as Chennai reaches 164 in IPL
- Madagascar troops lead away ousted president aide
- Disney joins NBC and News Corp. with Hulu stake
- EU nations agree on swine flu measures
- Canadian government to lend to Chrysler Canada
- Hansen leads after 1st round of Spanish Open
- US swine flu cases pass 100 but still mild
- Africans have world's greatest genetic variation
- Afghan tribal leader gets life in US prison
- UN envoy to Mideast deplores Gaza's slow recovery
- Ship captain: Armed crew alone no piracy fix
- US hedge manager pleads not guilty
- British man suspected of stabbing grandmother
- Health officials in US warn migrants about flu
- US prof probed after comparing Israel to Nazis
- 2 clubs moving Copa Libertadores games to Bogota
- Interpol says criminals could exploit swine flu
- Chennai vs. Rajasthan Result
- Thursday's UEFA Cup Results
- Kalinin's 2 goals lifts Russia over Sweden in OT
- Iraq to kill 3 wild boars at zoo amid flu fears
- Woods jumps out to the lead at Quail Hollow
- Former coach out of custody in doping case
- Shakhtar draws 1-1 at Dynamo Kiev in UEFA Cup
- Swiss foundation donates $1M to 9/11 memorial
- Grenada man jailed for curses, threats at church
- Police call man LA's 'most prolific serial killer'
- What pandemic alert phase 6 means
- 8 more swine flu cases in Canada for a total of 27
- Venezuela, Iran agree to deepen military ties
- Ex-Tiananmen convicts still struggling to survive
- Car hits crowd watching Dutch queen, kills 5
- Alinghi launches catamarans for America's Cup
- 6 killed in Brazil church bus crash
- Israel's Netanyahu accepts invitation to Egypt
- Georgian protests enter 4th week
- Ford says Chrysler bankruptcy won't harm business
- Al-Qaida claims to have killed 2 dozen in Algeria
- Administration aide's family likely has swine flu
- Madoff's brother seeks compensation for side firm
- Clinton: North Korean return to talks implausible
- British forces end combat operations in Iraq
- 7 killed in Congo plane crash
- Mexico: Number of new swine flu cases stabilizing
- Jankovic, Dementieva, advance at Porsche GP
- Part of vacant collapses in NYC, 3 injured
- CONI suspends racism ruling against Juventus
- Part of vacant NYC building collapses; 3 hurt
- Mexican health chief: Swine flu cases leveling off
- Dollar mixed on econ reports, Chrysler bankruptcy
- Playwright Conor McPherson wins praise at Tribeca
- Judge: Tyra Banks' stalker needs counseling
- Alcoa to take over Billiton subsidiary in Suriname
- Stocks end mixed after Chrysler bankruptcy news
- Chennai beats Rajasthan by 38 runs in IPL
- Gold falls as stocks stage early rally
- Mexico detains 12 officers on corruption charges
- Flamengo says near deal with Adriano
- Venezuela expropriates sugar processing plant
- House passes credit card bill that helps Americans
- Nadal, Federer, Djokovic advance in Rome
- US entrepreneur pleads to sex crimes in Russia
- 7 killed in Congo plane crash
- US State Dept. trumpets Clinton's 100 days
- Banks borrow more, investment firms less from Fed
- NASA aims for May 11 launch of Hubble mission
- 2 Mexico clubs moving Copa Lib games to Bogota
- Hamburg wins 1-0 in Bremen in UEFA Cup
- Diplomacy key for US paratroopers training Afghans
- 12 nations top US list on copyright piracy
- Pandemic-wary world puts spotlight on WHO's Chan
- UEFA Cup Glance
- Hamburg wins 1-0 at Bremen in UEFA Cup semifinal
- Canadian government to lend to Chrysler Canada
- US Senate defeats Obama-backed mortgage bill
- Sean Penn files for legal separation from his wife
- Sudan peace accord at `critical stage'
- Canada confirms more swine flu, total at 34
- Latvia beats Switzerland in shootout after 1-1 tie
- Rose, Mayo unanimous All-Rookie picks
- Bryant again has NBA's most popular jersey
- Consumer spending dip shows economy still fragile
- Pascal to challenge Diaconu for title
- Coyotes deny report of NHL taking control
- Swine flu could put damper on immigration rallies
- Treasurys mixed after data on jobless claims
- Ryan relaxed as first Derby approaches
- Writer Auchincloss describes Astor's mental state
- Hog prices fall on swine flu worries
- Mexico detains 12 officers in corruption probe
- Armstrong shows signs of improvement
- Swine flu name change? Flu genes spell pig
- Kentucky Derby goes steroid-free
- Safina, Jankovic, Dementieva win at Porsche GP
- More schools close, swine flu cases pass 100
- Veneuzla asks Interpol to go after 2nd Chavez foe
- Officials cite progress drafting Afghan benchmarks
- Notre Dame won't give top honor amid Obama protest
- Former `enemy combatant' pleads guilty in US
- Knicks to host Maccabi Tel Aviv in exhibition
- IPL: Chennai vs. Rajasthan Scoreboard
- Stamkos leads Canada in 5-1 rout of Czech Republic
- Island nations want ozone treaty to cut HFC gases
- Delhi end Deccan's unbeaten start in IPL
- Boston Globe faces Friday deadline for concessions
- Buck drives in 5 to help KC beat Toronto 8-6
- Red Wings' Holmstrom ready to get abuse from Ducks
- Fiat's Marchionne willing to shake up tradition
- Flu brings less crime, blue sky to Mexico City
- NASA aims for May 11 launch of Hubble mission
- Sudan peace accord at `critical stage'
- After struggle, Chrysler succumbs to bankruptcy
- Knee healed, Woods resumes tough practice schedule
- Former `enemy combatant' pleads guilty in US
- A crowd-pleasing '9 to 5' arrives on Broadway
- Lane-Irwin balance laughs and despair in 'Godot'
- Microsoft's Windows 7 test implies holiday launch
- The Hartford Financial posts 1Q loss
- Ship captain: Arming crews will not stop piracy
- Analysis: Auto deal extends Obama's reach, risk
- A-Rod hits homer, mum on allegations
- Dallas man executed for 1999 rape, slaying
- Sloan has knee replaced
- Tony Bennett donates instruments during Jazz Fest
- Peru Indians block jungle airport in land protest
- Names released for 4 French killed in US bus crash
- Friday, May 8
- Violence cancels Virgin Islands carnival event
- Japan jobless rate up, spending down in March
- Court grants Redmond O'Neal rehab chance
- Car slams into crowd watching Dutch queen, kills 4
- Brazil leader makes passionate bid for Olympics
- Judge refuses to shut down migrant housing camp
- US scolds Russia over pacts with Georgia provinces
- Brazilian court annuls dictatorship-era press law
- Dozens of gays cross state lines for Iowa weddings
- Woman, 2 kids found dead in gas-soaked US home
- Radio host suspended for 'criminaliens' remark
- Alinghi launches 35-foot cats for Cup training
- UBS asks to keep account holders a secret
- Directors, actors stay true to Foote's script
- Q&A: Pink talks about tour, reconciling with ex
- Top designers, A-list moms redefine maternity look
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Product placement makes inroads on Broadway
- `Bad News Bears' of Broadway shine in LaBute play
- Catfight thriller `Obsessed' claws way to No. 1
- Hip-hop's will.i.am makes film debut in `X-Men'
- Deportivo Cuenca advances to last 16 with draw
- Former `enemy combatant' pleads guilty in Illinois
- 3 arrested in fatal shooting at LA-area taco truck
- Asher Roth likes fun, but not just a 'stoner kid'
- Review: `The Garden' produces hope and sadness
- `Limits of Control' tests limits of patience
- Paul Tracy ready for another shot at Indy 500
- Correction: Carter on South America
- Sharpton fined, but feels vindicated in probe
- AP: Mexico health chief optimistic; more US cases
- A bomb greets a new US unit in Afghan countryside
- McConaughey's `Ghosts' frighteningly familiar
- Caribbean news briefs
- Boca Juniors beat Tachira 3-0 to advance
- Review: `Wolverine' is just action and more action
- Review: Looking for gems in iPhone's game library
- House passes credit card bill that helps consumers
- Reader survey of stories roils Tribune newsroom
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 3-9
- The top ten music in the United States
- US sends antiviral drugs to Mexico to fight flu
- `About Elly,' `Racing Dreams' take Tribeca awards
- Aiding murder charged dropped in 1975 US slaying
- Macquarie Bank profits collapse 52 percent
- UN backs Western Sahara informal talks
- Diners report seeing Virgin Mary on food griddle
- Clarification: Carter on South America story
- Bus crash in California kills 5 French tourists
- Mexico: 300 confirmed swine flu cases
- Police call man LA's `largest ever' serial killer
- Macquarie Bank profits collapses 52 percent
- Boston Herald hikes newsstand prices
- Developments on swine flu worldwide
- Japan's jobless rate up, household spending down
- SKorean ex-leader questioned in corruption probe
- Thursday's MLB Leaders
- UN backs Western Sahara informal talks
- Chavez says Colombia rebels unwelcome in Venezuela
- Garza flirts with no-hitter to beat Red Sox
- Remains ID'd of vagabond poet who vanished in '30s
- NKorea intensifies probe of detained SKorean
- Aiding murder charged dropped in 1975 AIM slaying
- Source: Justice Souter retiring
- Elizabeth Edwards: John's affair made me throw up
- Fiji military leader says no elections for 5 years
- Chavez says Colombia rebels unwelcome in Venezuela
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Nacional of Uruguay beats Nacional of Paraguay 3-1
- Stanford tries to surrender to federal authorities
- Freddie Mac pays $700K to former exec's survivors
- NZ minister self-quarantines amid swine flu scare
- Review: A crowd-pleasing '9 to 5' hits Broadway
- Review: Lane-Irwin balance emotions in 'Godot'
- River ends Libertadores campaign despite 3-0 win
- Mexico: Economy down near 7 percent in 1st quarter
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Source: US Justice Souter retiring
- National Hockey League
- UN urges stepped up momentum in Cyprus talks
- Salo's late goal lifts Canucks in Game 1
- South Korea's April trade surplus hits record
- National Basketball Association
- Mexico: 300 confirmed swine flu cases, 12 dead
- Rockets advance by beating Portland 92-76
- Markets in China, SKorea, Singapore, India closed
- Boca Juniors, Deportivo Cuenca complete next round
- Justice Souter leaves 'best job' in 'worst city'
- Mexico: Economy down near 7 percent in 1st quarter
- Japan wary of Chrysler fallout on parts makers
- Fiji military leader says no elections for 5 years
- Marlins score six in 10th to beat Cubs
- US panel: Religious freedoms ebbing in Russia
- Wallaby flanker McMeniman out for up to 6 months
- Thief steals 2 wheels from California AG's car
- US prof probed after comparing Israel to Nazis
- More pacts needed before Chinese may invest in Taiwan bourse
- Japan donates $4 million to Khmer Rouge tribunal
- Bitter FIFA fight to go to Asian vote
- US credit card bill faces Senate test
- Pentagon looks to Facebook, Twitter
- Vaccine promised as US swine flu cases pass 100
- Source: Justice Souter retiring
- Chrysler bankruptcy judge no stranger to big cases
- Thursday's NL Leaders
- Less than 1 percent fail to pick up shopping vouchers
- Australia, NZ have Super fall-back plan
- Ariz. boy accused in slayings to resume studies
- Former 'enemy combatant' pleads guilty in Illinois
- ADB back to drawing board as slump hits poor
- Report: Case dropped against Japan pop star
- Oil dips below $51 amid weak consumer spending
- Strike cuts off fuel supply to Nepalese capital
- Turkish police disperse May Day protesters
- Japan stocks rise; most Asian markets on holiday
- US military says 3 American troops killed in Iraq
- Official: Shelling in Sri Lanka war zone kills 10
- Man who attacked Dutch royals dies
- Sumitomo Mitsui, Citigroup reach deal on brokerage
- Sumitomo Mitsui, Citigroup reach deal on brokerage
- Official: GM's Asia operations to remain in fold
- Japanese advance in table tennis women's doubles
- President proposes further increase of cross-strait flights
- Vaccine promised as swine flu cases pass 100
- Oil falls below $51 amid weak consumer spending
- Austrian jobless eases to 7.1 percent in April
- Paris Hilton not only one confused about swine flu
- AP: Mexico's epidemiology boss faults WHO
- Alaska man shoved officer to join brother in jail
- Swine flu: NZ's Maori urged to avoid old greeting
- Bahrain arrests 2 on suspicion of plotting attacks
- Hong Kong workers protest job cuts on Labor Day
- Egypt's call to kill pigs amid flu scare ridiculed
- Police drive back Turkish May Day protesters
- 76 percent of Japanese find Japan-Taiwan relations good: survey
- US military says 3 American troops killed in Iraq
- Company insolvencies up 56 pct in England-Wales
- UN asks Israel to freeze Arab home demolitions
- WHO welcomes Taiwan's participation in World Health Assembly
- Germany: Police, demostrators clash on May Day eve
- Romania concedes it's ill-prepared for major quake
- Danish navy search for missing Polish boat crew
- Russian celebrate May Day with rallies
- Torino still haunted by tragedy
- WHO raises tally of swine flu cases to 331
- Public bathrooms become battery collection points
- Rentokil Initial shares surge
- Hurricanes beat Blues 45-27 in Super 14
- Official: GM's Asia operations to remain in fold
- Pearson warns of tough trading, shares dip
- Well-known US poet missing on Japanese island
- British Walker Cup squad member dies in car crash
- Swine flu transmission within Germany confirmed
- United to visit Indonesia for 1st time in 34 years
- Carol Ann Duffy chosen as UK poet laureate
- Number of workers on unpaid leave on decline: CLA
- Britain's FTSE succumbs to modest profit-taking
- Thursday's Sports In Brief
- Filipino general: Maoist insurgency on last legs
- India orders fast trials in 2002 religious riots
- Swine flu cases pass 100, vaccine promised
- Carol Ann Duffy chosen as UK poet laureate
- Police say man, 72, tied to SoCal serial killings
- Police say man, 72, tied to L.A. serial killings
- Sumitomo Mitsui to buy brokerage from Citigroup
- Oil falls below $51 amid weak consumer spending
- US: 15 militants killed in Afghan clash
- Mumbai wins toss and elects to bat
- Pakistan wins toss and elects to bat vs. Australia
- Israeli aircraft strike tunnels in southern Gaza
- China sets up DNA database for child trafficking
- Case over Kenya church arson massacre dismissed
- Hindsight: Can we get Fey to change water cooler?
- Tourist from China falls to his death in central Taiwan
- Pakistan: 55 militants, 2 troops dead in northwest
- Yemeni hospital officials say man killed in clash
- Russian celebrate May Day with rallies
- US stock futures edge up before manufacturing data
- Sri Lanka urges civilians to flee war zone
- Rio Ferdinand gets positive news on rib injury
- Ferrari president attacks `unfair' F1 budget cap
- UN asks Israel to freeze Arab home demolitions
- UN: 400 civilians in Sri Lanka return home
- School had long week as illness became outbreak
- Study: Grazing threatens US wildlife habitat
- Swine flu cases pass 100 in US, vaccine promised
- Greece: Scuffles break out at May Day marches
- Mumbai attack fails to draw people to politics
- Official: Iraqi cleric Al-Sadr in Turkey for talks
- Officials: Arrest in Azerbaijan bloodbath
- At least 18 dead in severe heat wave in India
- Man who attacked Dutch royals dies
- US, Iraqis differ over deadly raid in Tikrit
- Turkish protesters mark May Day
- Collingwood back as captain for Twenty20 World Cup
- Washboard Chaz to open blues tent at NO Jazz Fest
- Continental to temporarily cut Mexico capacity
- MasterCard 1Q profit falls 18 pct, beats estimates
- 4 Ulster Protestants get life for killing Catholic
- UK lawmakers blame bankers for financial crisis
- Spike Lee films a game-in-the-life of Kobe Bryant
- Rob Thomas tune helps NBA playoffs keep the beat
- China warns of domestic swine flu infections
- US Forest Service tries to halt bad die-off
- Teachers poised for nationwide strike
- Mumbai reaches 148-6 vs. Kolkata in IPL
- Couple arrested for having sex near Windsor Castle
- Benitez: Agger close to new Liverpool deal
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Ex-Liberia president acquitted of stealing $1M
- MAC briefs diplomatic corps on latest cross-strait talks
- Continental temporarily cutting Mexico flights
- Israeli team penalized for fans' anti-Arab chants
- El Salvador would understand if president cancels trip: ambassador
- Djokovic advances to Rome Masters semifinals
- Canada confirms 1 more swine flu case, total at 35
- KBR seeks dismissal of Iraq electrocution lawsuit
- Officials: Wanted professor's vehicle found
- Washington Post reports 1st-quarter loss
- HK reports Asia's 1st confirmed swine flu case
- Chevron 1Q profit falls 64 pct as oil prices fall
- Army: 55 militants killed in Pakistan fighting
- Experts: Handling raw pork poses no flu risk
- Jamaican charged in airport hostage standoff
- Oil above $51 ahead of expected Wall Street gains
- Officials: Arrest in Azerbaijan bloodbath
- Police: Wanted professor's vehicle found
- Man who tried to attack Dutch royals dies
- Dollar 3-month interbank rate down again
- Myanmar's detention of cyclone volunteers decried
- British Walker Cup hopeful dies in car crash
- MasterCard 1Q profit falls 18 pct, beats estimates
- Denmark confirm 1st case of swine flu
- Chevron 1Q profit falls 64 pct as oil prices drop
- ECB set to cut rates again, new measures awaited
- Seeger to celebrate 90th with Bruce and friends
- Madrid city to guarantee cost of Olympic Village
- Jackie Chan stages show at Beijing's Bird's Nest
- Winfrey interviews parents of Madeleine McCann
- Firefighters put out blaze at department store in Taipei
- Ma calls for government-worker cooperation to tackle jobless rate
- English poet UA Fanthorpe dies at 79
- Stocks fluctuate ahead of manufacturing data
- Chrysler is in court Friday for bankruptcy hearing
- Israel issues special stamps ahead of pope visit
- US stocks fall ahead of manufacturing data
- US to toss charges against pro-Israel lobbyists
- Swiss goverment to back UBS in US tax case
- Liverpool looks to keep faint title hopes alive
- Mumbai vs. Kolkata Result
- Couple arrested for sex on lawn at Windsor Castle
- US factory orders drop 0.9 percent in March
- Europeans rally on May Day amid economic worries
- Washington Post Co. reports loss, ad plunge
- Report shows slower manufacturing contraction
- Jobless workers call on government to deal with unemployment
- Australia plans to build up navy and air force
- Chrysler is in court Friday for bankruptcy hearing
- US dropping charges against pro-Israel lobbyists
- Dutch policeman 6th death from failed royal attack
- SKoreans protest against government on May Day
- Turkish workers rally; police battle activists
- Appeals court denies Demjanjuk stay of deportation
- WTA-Porsche Grand Prix Results
- Makarova reaches final of Grand Prix SAR
- Grand Prix SAR Results
- Book says Roosevelt tried to save Jewish refugees
- Juror replaced in trial of Miami terror suspects
- Iraqi cleric al-Sadr in Turkey for talks
- Workers slam Philippine government on May Day
- Most Taiwan people support WHA participation: minister
- British, U.S. markets down on profit-taking
- Report shows slower manufacturing contraction
- Denmark confirm 1st case of swine flu
- Stocks fall on mixed economic data, weak earnings
- US court in Ohio clears Demjanjuk for deportation
- Pakistan vs. Australia Scores
- UK's prime minister faces tough election task
- Report: 2 Latvian soldiers killed in Afghanistan
- Biden plans trip to southeastern Europe
- Police: Wanted professor's vehicle found
- Dementieva beats Bartoli for place in semis
- Mumbai beats Kolkata by 9 runs in IPL
- Dutch cyclist Bos charged over Turkish race crash
- Tamiflu stockpiles vary widely throughout world
- US court clears Demjanjuk for deportation
- Swiss: UBS case jeopardizes US tax treaty
- Bangalore wins toss and bats vs. Punjab in IPL
- HK reports Asia's 1st confirmed swine flu case
- Globe talks go on; union seeks deadline extension
- Defense: Wrong teen accused in immigrant attack
- Federer and Djokovic to meet at Rome Masters
- US announces recall of leading diet pill
- Fidel Castro: US wants Cuba to become slaves again
- US official: bank test results to come Thursday
- Wegmann wins Frankfurt race in sprint over Kroon
- AP Sportlight
- Coldplay to give away free CD at gigs
- Oil climbs above $53; manufacturing declines slow
- Hockey Hall of Famer Lafleur could be sent to jail
- Stocks waver on mixed manufacturing, earnings news
- Yemeni officials say 2 dead in violence in south
- Alleged Nazi Demjanjuk is cleared for deportation
- Scottish officials: flu transmitted within Britain
- British, US markets steady after strong US data
- Crusaders beat Lions 32-20 in Super 14
- Eschborn-Frankfurt City Loop results
- US announces recall of diet pill Hydroxycut
- Candidate spokesman: Afghan VP switches to rival
- Skier Salameh banned 2 years for cocaine use
- US appeals court cancels 300 labor decisions
- Asia-Pacific prepared for H1N1 outbreak
- Fiji military leader says no elections for 5 years
- U.S. Justice Souter retiring, informed sources report
- Police arrest man suspected
of being LA's No. 1 series killer
- In Brief
- Naughty words will be back after this short break
- GDP growth of 6.3% might vanish into thin air
- Former students paying tribute to painter Fu Chuan-fu
- Mexican directors' visit to Taipei may be derailed by swine flu scare
- Families flying toddlers to China for stem-cell treatments
- Top designers, A-list moms redefine maternity look
- 'About Elly,' 'Racing Dreams' take Tribeca Film awards
- First edition of Charles Darwin's landmark book sold: auctioneer
- British toddler becomes youngest Mensa member
- Second Mercury flyby unveiled active inner planet, scientists say
- Cook reports seeing Virgin Mary on food griddle in LA
- U.S. study of African genetics sheds light on origins
- Final mission to Hubble rescheduled
- Painter David Hockney reveals new medium - his iPhone
- Japan sees jobless surge, renewed deflation
- Australia's Macquarie profits plunge by 52%
- South Korea achieves trade record
- Free budgeting software targets 'paycheck-to-paycheck' iPhone owners
- U.S. Senate defeats Obama-backed mortgage bill
- India recovery hopes grow
- U.S. House votes for credit card curbs
- China 'canceled U.S. credit card': Kirk
- U.S. stocks end mixed as Chrysler files bankruptcy
- Yen slips following gloomy consumer, unemployment data
- Legal experts split on Chrysler 'quick rinse' bankruptcy plan
- Garza flirts with no-hitter to beat Red Sox
- Hatton, Pacquiao fight for their places in history
- A-Rod steroids use started in school, claims new book
- Hamburg wins first leg in UEFA Cup semis
- Manchester United shuffle pack as Gerrard's return bolsters Liverpool
- Rockets beat Portland 92-76
- Steamroller Safina impresses on her way to the quarters
- Nadal hammers Soderling in Rome
- Salo's late goal lifts Canucks in Game 1
- 'Magic Box' tennis venue opens
- Thousands march in Taipei as global May Day rallies roar
- Swine flu cases pass 100 in U.S.
- Taiwan university receives blackmail threats
- Taiwan develops H1N1 flu test kit
- National Palace Museum in Taiwan kicks off anti-flu measures
- Taiwan President proposes further increase of cross-strait flights
- In Brief
- Night Feast at Taiwan NPM: a celebration for the eyes, ears, and taste buds
- WHA conditions risk Taiwan sovereignty, warns Tsai
- Taiwan ex-president detention court to be held on May 7
- Taiwan to keep highest flu alert level for World Games, Deaflympics
- Japanese representative apologizes over remark on Taiwan's status
- U.N. to issue press cards for Taiwan reporters to cover WHA meeting
- Taiwan raises travel alert of Hong Kong and South Korea for confirmed flu case
- Man who tried to attack Dutch royals dies
- Report shows press freedom declines worldwide
- May Day rally turns violent in Europe amid economic worries
- Manufacturing declines at slower rate in April
- Continental halves number of seats to Mexico
- Britain assesses swine flu threat to football
- Armed robbers steal paintings from Dutch museum
- Spain's Redondo suspended for positive doping test
- BULLETIN KILL
- Turkey's leader reshuffles his Cabinet
- US: Afghan clash kills 5 international troops
- Rossi fastest in Spanish GP practice
- Pakistan totals 197 in 4th ODI against Australia
- Spanish Grand Prix Results
- Punjab vs. Bangalore Scores
- Ford April sales off 32 pct, gains market share
- US sees Iran, Russia, China rising in Americas
- Ill juror replaced in Miami terrorism trial
- Pakistan vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Dementieva, Kuznetsova reach Porsche GP semis
- Philadelphia to host US gay rights rally
- Sri Lanka accused of 'brutal' media suppression
- Chicago 2016 reiterates Obama support for games
- WHO: seasonal jab ineffective against swine flu
- Chrysler's speedy bankruptcy case gets started
- Las Vegas Strip performer Danny Gans dead at 52
- 3 Americans, 2 NATO troops killed in Afghanistan
- Bern shuts its "Bear Pit" as last bear Pedro dies
- Tour de Romandie Results
- Beckenbauer says van Gaal candidate for Bayern job
- US warns dieters: Stop Hydroxycut use immediately
- Now more than 140 swine flu cases in US
- Obama: Swine flu may run course like other flus
- IOC officials tour Rio's 2016 Olympic bid venues
- Colombia soldiers charged in civilians' killings
- The Edge's green pitch for Malibu riles residents
- Bangalore totals 145-9 against Punjab in IPL
- Wanted US prof's vehicle found wrecked in ravine
- Britain assesses swine flu threat to football
- US official expects North Korean nuclear test
- Gordon gets MRI for back pain
- Danish navy ends search for 5 Polish fishermen
- Las Vegas entertainer Danny Gans dead at 52
- Turkey's prime minister reshuffles his Cabinet
- Swedish Football Results
- Thousands of Puerto Rico workers protest layoffs
- Ford April sales off 32 pct, gains market share
- Obama adviser backs off Bush missile defense line
- CDC: New virus lacks genes of 1918 killer flu
- US justice's retirement opens door for Obama pick
- Courts issue opposing opinions on US labor board
- Hong Kong confirms Asia's 1st swine flu case
- Woman's 'flu-like symptoms' divert plane to Boston
- Pandemic fear has no effect on ice hockey worlds
- US prof's Holocaust-Gaza comparison stirs debate
- US: New virus lacks genes of 1918 killer flu
- Punjab vs. Bangalore Result
- Chrysler's `speedy' bankruptcy case gets started
- France confirms first 2 swine flu cases
- Chile possible Copa Lib substitute for Colombia
- Iraq: Key figures since the war began
- 3 Americans, 2 NATO troops killed in Afghanistan
- 'Junior' Gotti's mother speaks out in NYC court
- LA judge orders widows' green card cases reopened
- Man in `Baby P' case convicted of raping girl
- Moscow beats Barcelona by 4; into Euroleague final
- USVI to receive rerouted cruise ships from Mexico
- Immigrants push for reforms at rallies across US
- Lebanon Hezbollah chief: No plans for Egypt cell
- Pakistan vs. Australia Result
- Elfsborg draws 1-1 and moves to third in Sweden
- Clashes, tear gas at Venezuela opposition march
- Patrick hopes new colors are winning combination
- France: first 2 confirmed swine flu cases
- Taylor back for West Indies with 3 quick wickets
- Iraqi Shiites battered but not battling back
- Summer resorts hiring heavily among US unemployed
- Levet lead by 2 after 2nd round of Spanish Open
- Charges dropped against Barenaked Ladies singer
- Dementieva, Kuznetsova reach Porsche GP semifinals
- Mexicans turn to humor, creativity to endure flu
- Drug smugglers from Mexico move into US town
- Oil settles above $53; manufacturing declines slow
- Liverpool co-owner sells part of US sports group
- April was deadliest month for US forces in Iraq
- Bangalore beats Punjab by 8 runs in IPL
- Kroenke becomes Arsenal's biggest shareholder
- Punjab vs. Bangalore Scoreboard
- Souter says he will retire in June
- Blind man falls to death in NYC elevator shaft
- Continental halves number of seats to Mexico
- White House: Obama to meet with Karzai, Zardari
- April deadliest month for US in Iraq in 7 months
- Kelis files for divorce from Nas in LA
- Storm committee drops Gustav, Ike, Paloma and Alma
- Obama: Souter successor should be seated by Oct.
- Australia seals ODI series win over Pakistan
- Maccabi Netanya fires German great Lothar Matthaus
- Chrysler to close 5 more plants; court case begins
- WHO raises tally of swine flu cases to 365
- Swine flu reshapes Mexican tourism
- Obama hopes for new US justice by October
- Feds drop charges against pro-Israel lobbyists
- Obama hopes to replace Justice Souter by October
- New loan program launches in June
- Former Texas sheriff pleads guilty in drug case
- WHO will take vaccine gamble with swine flu
- Safina, Dementieva, Kuznetsova reach Porsche semis
- Hunger strike set for American imprisoned in Iraq
- 2nd man gets death in California yacht murders
- Stocks rise after mixed economic, earnings news
- Mumbai, Bangalore win close matches in IPL
- German Football Results
- Lebanon Hezbollah chief: No plans for Egypt cell
- Police break up anti-Chavez march with tear gas
- German Football Summaries
- Dudamel enlists fellow conductors to help out
- Hannover wins 2-0 at Bochum in Bundesliga
- Armstrong goes with the flow in Silver City
- British swine flu cases rise to 13
- Russian club inks Panthers F Zednik to 2-year deal
- New jury problem surfaces in US terror trial
- Hollywood delays summer film releases in Mexico
- Hunger strike set for American imprisoned in Iran
- Stocks rise after mixed economic, earnings news
- Dollar mostly lower amid mixed data, earnings
- Capitals' rookie goalie making a name for himself
- British woman appears in court in air rage case
- Kroenke becomes Arsenal's biggest shareholder
- Haiti police break up protest with tear gas
- Swine flu virus starting to look less threatening
- White House joins FaceBook, Twitter, MySpace
- US judge orders widows' green card cases reopened
- US says no aid to Zimbabwe without policy changes
- Researchers: US Navy hero died of kidney disease
- Chrysler's Canadian plants halt production
- Bolivia's Morales nationalizes Air BP operations
- Federer, Djokovic to meet at Rome Masters
- Fiji formally ousted from Pacific democracy bloc
- Glaxo boosts production of antiviral medication
- Reynoso apologizes for coughing, gestures
- Report: 26 million people uprooted and vulnerable
- A big underdog last time, Pacquiao is now favored
- Michael Phelps headed for a wet Derby
- US: 5th HIV case linked to unsterile equipment
- US beats France 6-2 at ice hockey worlds
- US feasts on France 6-2, Finland stay unbeaten
- Theriot's slam gives Cubs win over Marlins
- Hotmail, simple codes said used in attack planning
- Father of Mexican baseballer reported kidnapped
- Chrysler president LaSorda to retire immediately
- Mexico begins 5-day shutdown to curb virus
- Unbeaten Finland edges Slovakia 2-1 in OT
- Hong Kong confirms Asia's 1st swine flu case
- Tiger falls out of first with shaky finish
- LexisNexis warns 32,000 of possible data breach
- Gold prices slide as safe-haven demand withers
- Waratahs halt Cheetahs 18-10
- US carriers cutting service to Mexico
- Daisuke Matsuzaka to pitch in minors Tuesday
- Minor leaguer Clark gets 50-game suspension
- Horse euthanized following injury in American Turf
- NASCAR-Russ Friedman 400 Results
- Swine flu may be less potent than first feared
- African dancers perform at New Orleans Jazz Fest
- LexisNexis warns 32,000 people about data breach
- Fusion sales help Ford gain in US auto market
- Chrysler Financial to suspend dealer financing
- Economy will be a focus at Berkshire meeting
- McCarthy takes on big boys in Kentucky Derby
- Saturday, May 9
- LA judge orders widows' green card cases reopened
- 12 navies participate in exercises off Florida
- Police: 2 US teens considered campus shooting
- Obama's high court choice could be Hispanic, woman
- Mickelson benefits from Quail Hollow setup
- Analysis: Finding US justice may alter Obama plan
- Mystery donor gives $7 million to Alaska school
- Report: SKorea has first confirmed swine flu case
- US Senate Republicans in flux for Souter hearings
- Vickers wins NASCAR pole at Richmond
- How swine flu virus hopscotched the globe
- US man on horse ticketed for riding while drunk
- Sears Tower to add glass balconies for a sick view
- Danny Lee makes his first cut as a pro
- SKorea has first confirmed swine flu case
- US airlines cutting service to Mexico
- Tourists shun Mexico, embrace Caribbean amid flu
- Venezuela's Chavez condemns US report on terrorism
- After his flu warning, Biden takes the train home
- Chile rejects hosting Mexican clubs for Copa Lib
- PETA denies that it plans to do ads with Vick
- LA police get new tips in serial killer probe
- US to study Japanese-American internment sites
- Mexico's swine flu death toll at 16
- Wife gets life in US man's Valentine's Day killing
- No verdict yet in US immigrant beating
- US gov. commutes sentence of mom who killed kids
- Gates: Tough to ask for more troops in Afghanistan
- LeBron James driven to win it all
- Red Wings beat Ducks 3-2 in first playoff game
- Red Wings beat Ducks; Bruins win their opener
- A year later, Myanmar remembers Cyclone Nargis
- Jury begins deliberating in US immigrant beating
- NY trustee in Madoff scandal sues LA money manager
- NY trustee in Madoff scandal sues LA money manager
- SKorea reports first confirmed case of swine flu
- US teens cleared of serious charges in beating
- US teens cleared of serious charges in beating
- Vikings will probably talk to Favre
- Swine flu: HK quarantines hundreds at hotel
- Police find Ga. prof's Jeep; search nearby woods
- Theriot grand slam helps Cubs over Marlins
- Mangione plays for NY air crash victims' families
- US company recalls lead-contaminated candy
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- National Basketball Association
- LA judge orders widows' residency cases reopened
- Winfrey interviews parents of Madeleine McCann
- Heat routs Hawks to set up Game 7
- More than 400 schools closed, 161 US flu cases
- 13 militants, 2 Pakistani soldiers die in clash
- Mayweather Jr. plans to return to ring in July
- Malaysia defers hike on tax for hiring foreigners
- Halladay leads Blue Jays over Orioles
- National League leader
- Obama pledges careful choice to replace Souter
- Analysis: New justice may reignite social issues
- Dodgers get walk to beat Padres 1-0
- American League Leaders
- Review: Met offers elegant revival of 'Cinderella'
- More schools close in US as swine flu spreads
- Report: Citigroup may need $10B in extra capital
- Pakistan greats blame indiscipline for Aust. wins
- Pa. teens cleared of serious charges in beating
- ADB to boost lending by $10B as crisis hits poor
- NATO ship seizes explosives from suspected pirates
- Conn. lawmaker loses post as woman's death probed
- Myanmar's Cyclone Nargis, a year later
- 13 militants, 2 Pakistani soldiers die in clash
- NATO ship seizes explosives from suspected pirates
- Reports: Fiat head to discuss Opel concept
- Cops search woods for prof. suspected in killings
- Flu fighters warn against complacency, seek clues
- 31 Taiwan universities among world's top 1% by paper citations
- Fiji defiant after ouster from Pacific bloc
- Boston Globe union granted deadline extension
- Sri Lanka: Latest fighting kills 14 rebels
- Money manager at top of Madoff speed dial is sued
- Survey shows Tokyo's 2016 bid dips
- Guests for the Sunday TV news shows
- Police: driver caused $26K damages, arrested
- Blast kills 3 in northern Iraq
- HK seals central hotel to prevent swine flu spread
- Taiwan seeks to ease restrictions on shipping routes to China
- China's Zhang advances in table tennis worlds
- MOFA confident about diplomatic ties with Panama
- ADB to boost lending by $10B as crisis hits poor
- WHO raises tally of swine flu cases to 615
- Ex-NYC stock trader pleads guilty to stealing $16M
- Developments on swine flu worldwide
- Australia to buy US jets, build up navy, air force
- Immigrants push for reforms at rallies nationwide
- Taiwan, China to discuss allowing individual Chinese tourists
- Doctor: 64 dead in shelling of Sri Lanka hospital
- Antlers maintain J-League lead
- Afghan governor decides not to run against Karzai
- Obama hopes virus 'like ordinary flu'
- Philippine ship crew freed by pirates returns home
- Obama: Flu strain requires vigilance and readiness
- Reports: Bus crash kills at least 26 in Uzbekistan
- Israeli aircraft strike Gaza smuggling tunnels
- Deccan wins toss, bats vs. Rajasthan in IPL
- Report: Winehouse blocks paparazzi from her home
- Doctor: 64 dead in shelling of Sri Lanka hospital
- Somali pirates hijack ship with Ukrainian crew
- Chrysler expected to sell assets to Fiat
- Friday's Sports In Brief
- More schools shut as swine flu spreads in US
- CEPD rules out second round of shopping vouchers -- for now
- Lucky draw winner sells vacation package on Penghu islet
- Somali pirates hijack ship with Ukrainian crew
- ACT beats Reds to stay in sight of Super 14 semi
- Winehouse blocks paparazzi from her home
- Egypt: 3 men shot dead in family feud
- Hospital confirms 3rd case of swine flu in Israel
- Deccan vs. Rajasthan Scores
- Iran hangs juvenile offender
- Hospital reports case of swine flu _ Italy's 1st
- Deccan totals 141-5 vs. Rajasthan in IPL
- Britain monitors case of UK woman jailed in Laos
- Barcelona defender Marquez undergoes surgery
- Las Vegas Strip performer Danny Gans dead at 52
- 16 militants, 2 Pakistani soldiers die in clash
- Would-be suicide bomber caught in Iraq is Syrian
- Owners intend to scratch favorite I Want Revenge
- More young stall vendors have higher education degree: survey
- Germany reports 6th swine flu case
- NATO thwarts hijack off Somalia, seizes dynamite
- WTA-Porsche Grand Prix Results
- Spain raises confirmed swine flu cases to 15
- Scottish Football Results
- AP Sportlight
- I Want Revenge scratched from Kentucky Derby
- English Football Results
- Analysis: Flu control tests Obama balancing skills
- Government to actively improve media environment
- Republicans slam Obama's first 100 days
- Mosley: F1 can live without Ferrari
- Kuznetsova reaches Porsche GP final
- Italy reports case of swine flu _ Italy's 1st
- Man United wins 2-0 at Middlesbrough
- Bon Jovi to make New Orleans Jazz Fest debut
- Celtic wins 3-1 at Aberdeen in Scottish league
- Deccan vs. Rajasthan Result
- Buffett says government is doing the right things
- Lorenzo takes MotoGP pole for Spanish GP
- 273 German police injured in May Day riots
- Police search woods for prof suspected in killings
- Horse racing hoping for quiet, exciting Derby
- New candidate emerges among Iraq's Kurds
- Report: Russian troops patrolling Georgian borders
- Mexico: No new swine flu deaths, cases up to 443
- Sea The Stars wins 2,000 Guineas
- Questions and answers about the new swine flu
- Mexico: no new swine flu deaths, cases up to 443
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Chennai sent in to bat by Delhi in IPL
- CSKA faces Panathinaikos in Euroleague final
- Iran hangs female juvenile offender
- Djokovic rallies past Federer at Rome Masters
- Kurds: Iran shells Kurdish rebel sites in Iraq
- IOC evaluation team wraps up tour of Rio
- Rajasthan beats Deccan by 3 wickets in IPL
- Sharks beat Highlanders 23-15 in Super 14
- Deccan vs. Rajasthan Scoreboard
- Russian border guards defend S. Ossetia, Abkhazia
- Djokovic rallies past Federer at Rome Masters
- 5 soldiers, 2 tribesmen die in south Yemen clashes
- Swine flu cases in UK rise to 15
- Blatter wants to limit Olympic football to U-21s
- Al-Sadr visits Iraqi Shiites in Turkey
- Grand Prix SAR Results
- Taiwan seeks passengers on swine flu flight
- Swine flu spreads to South Korea, Italy as Mexico death toll hits 16
- Hospital shelled in Sri Lanka: reports
- Taiwan, China to mull allowing lone Mainland tourists
- In Brief
- MOFA issues yellow travel alert for South Korea over swine flu
- MOFA confident about diplomatic ties with Panama
- Taiwan seeks to ease restrictions on shipping routes to China
- White House takes leap into world of Facebook, MySpace
- IN BRief
- NATO warship holds, frees 19 pirates after foiling attack
- U.N.'s Ban deplores attacks on journalists around the world
- Thirteen militants, two Pakistani soldiers die in clash near border
- Australia to boost military might: government
- U.S. soldiers describe rape, killings in Iraq
- U.S. teens cleared of serious charges in beating
- New justice may reignite social issues in United States
- Global warming caused the housing bubble
- Bank of America owners declare war on taxpayers
- ADB to boost lending as crisis hits poor
- Citigroup may need US$10 billion more, report says
- U.S. auto sales fall 34 percent
- Wall Street stocks drift up amid data, bank jitters
- The pain in Spain: On May Day, nearly 1 in 5 are jobless
- Catfight thriller 'Obsessed' claws way to No. 1
- For sculptor of real bodies, surgery is art
- Legendary Vegas entertainer Gans dead at 52
- Metropolitan offers elegant revival of 'Cinderella'
- In Britain, green squatters seize island
- Armed robbers steal paintings from Dutch museum
- Baseball's beautiful cruelty strikes Brooklyn, New Haven
- Climbing on the Minnelli band wagon
- Scientists identify herbs in ancient Egyptian medicines
- Study finds common genetic variations among people with autism
- Take a turn around the Brickyard, then go to the museums
- Halladay leads Blue Jays over Orioles 8-4
- Heat rout Hawks to set up Game 7
- Wings beat Ducks in first semi
- Nadal, Federer, Djokovic cruise on in Rome
- Pennetta stuns Jankovic in Stuttgart WTA
- Woods falters as Goosen, Watson seize lead
- Barca keen on Forlan: report
- Police: Man's body pulled from Niagara River
- Taiwan student negative for H1N1 flu after return from Mexico with high fever
- Taiwan KMT wants vote on protest law amendments on May 5
- Taiwan KMT anti-corruption committee wants party to restrict candidate selection
- Taiwan DPP wants National Security Council leader to face questioning on China
- Blast ignites fire in hyperbaric chamber, kills 1
- Autopsy of queen's attacker yields no clues
- UK actor Sachs says lewd calls helped career
- Pope: I go to Holy Land as `pilgrim of peace'
- WHO sends 2.4m Tamiflu courses to poorer nations
- Swine flu deaths ebb; Mexico hopes worst is over
- Medina Garrigues wins Grand Prix SAR
- 1 guard, 1 alleged militant killed in Algeria
- Ahmadinejad opponents accuse him of faking support
- Man United wins 2-0 at Middlesbrough
- Gunman in Iraqi army uniforms kills 2 US soldiers
- China to loan Guyana $40M to update power system
- Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich win in Bundesliga
- Latvia cruises past France 7-1 at hockey worlds
- FIFA considers limiting Olympic football to U-21s
- `Wolverine' has box-office bite with $35M debut
- Gunman in Iraqi army uniforms kills 2 US soldiers
- Reclusive Iraqi cleric al-Sadr visits Turkey
- A-Rod plays defense for first time since surgery
- Outhouses cushion small plane crash in Wash state
- Israeli airstrike against Gaza tunnels kills 2
- English Football Summaries
- Chennai reach 163 all out vs. Delhi in IPL
- Myanmar's Cyclone Nargis survivors still need help
- English Scoring Leaders
- Resistance to Obama high court pick may be modest
- Super 14: Bulls defeat Western Force 32-29
- Brazil: At least 60K homeless, 14 dead from floods
- Rachel Alexandra pointed to Acorn Stakes
- WHO sends 2.4m Tamiflu courses to poorer nations
- Iran hangs woman convicted of murder as a minor
- Hispanic group asks Justice Dept. to intervene
- Jagr powers Czechs past Slovakia 8-0 at worlds
- Levet holds 2-shot lead at Spanish Open
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Football Results
- Swine flu deaths ebb, but could come back strong
- Doctor: 64 die in shelling of Sri Lanka hospital
- Yemeni official: 5 soldiers killed in clashes
- Italy PM: half of homes in quake area inhabitable
- Delhi vs. Chennai Result
- US-born academic named Israeli ambassador to US
- Latvia, Czechs win big, close in on last 8 places
- Immigration foes link flu to Mexican threat claims
- Gunman in Iraqi army uniform kills 2 US soldiers
- CDC says a third of US flu cases visited Mexico
- French Football Results
- Red Wings' Lidstrom scores 2 in win vs. Ducks
- Safina, Kuznetsova reach Porsche GP final
- Swine flu scare doesn't stop Mexico's drug war
- 18-year-old Embree earns French Open berth
- Jakati leads Chennai to win over Delhi
- Lyon's title chances take another blow with loss
- Delhi vs. Chennai Scoreboard
- Jamaican workers to get minimum wage increase
- Waikato finish off Stormers 28-14 in Super 14
- Girl's father does not want Madonna to adopt her
- Buffett offers preview of 1Q Berkshire earnings
- Officials: Gitmo court system likely to stay open
- Last-ditch Chrysler talks fail to sway creditors
- Alleged drug ringleader arrested in Puerto Rico
- Barcelona cruises to 6-2 win over Real Madrid
- Spanish Football Results
- First quarter shows hint of recovery
- Mayweather Jr. says he's eager to fight
- Morales, Carter eye improved Bolivia-US ties
- Ovechkin scores, helps Capitals beat Penguins 3-2
- National Hockey League
- Medical detectives probe flu virus spread in NYC
- Chennai, Rajasthan get wins in IPL
- Medical detectives probe flu virus spread in NYC
- Lilly strikes out 10 as Cubs beat Marlins
- Russia beats US 4-1 at ice hockey worlds
- First case of swine flu confirmed in Ireland
- Albanian lawmaker shot dead
- First US swine flu victim was born to wealth
- African girl's dad doesn't want Madonna adoption
- Inter Milan beats Lazio to restore 10-point lead
- Lyon's title chances take another blow with loss
- Palmer outpitches Sabathia, Angels beat Yankees
- Belarus upsets Finland in shootout at worlds
- WWOZ gives New Orleans Jazz Fest to the world
- 4 injured after Cowboys' practice bubble collapses
- Berkshire's top execs share wit with shareholders
- Opposition Albanian lawmaker shot dead near home
- Steelers focusing on avoiding '06-like letdown
- Olympiakos beats AEK in Greek Cup final
- Arizona coach Whisenhunt haunted by Super Bowl
- Hundreds rally for convicted US journalist in Iran
- US taking `all necessary precautions' on swine flu
- Mexico swine flu deaths ebb _ but caution urged
- Einstein wins Turf Classic at Churchill Downs
- Iraqi soldier kills 2 US soldiers in northern Iraq
- IOC's 2016 evaluation team wraps up tour of Rio
- Portuguese Football Results
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Spanish Leading Scorers
- Mexico's lack of tourists makes way for locals
- Sporting draws 0-0; Nacional beats Benfica
- Canada says pigs found with new swine flu virus
- Coach among injured in Cowboys' roof collapse
- Russia powers past US 4-1, reaches quarterfinals
- Mine That Bird pulls off upset in Kentucky Derby
- Kentucky Derby Finish-Order
- Kentucky Derby Longshots
- Kentucky Derby Winners
- Barcelona euphoric after win over Real Madrid
- UN-WTO: no need to ban pork due to swine flu
- Review: Welser-Moest gives magic to Wagner
- Lakers know Yao Ming presents big obstacle
- Johnson emerges with a 2-shot lead at Quail Hollow
- Tiger confronts fast greens at Quail Hollow
- Jesse Jackson sued for backing out of speech
- Coach among injured in Cowboys' roof collapse
- Canada: 1st pigs found with new swine flu virus
- Brazilian theater director Augusto Boal dies
- Caribbean news briefs
- Mine That Bird pulls off upset in Kentucky Derby
- US to give $300 million for land projects
- Sunday, May 10
- Venezuela's Chavez courts Iran as US shows concern
- UN-WTO: No need to ban pork due to swine flu
- Dems: Opportunity as gay marriage acceptance grows
- Hurricanes on top of Super 14 after round 12
- UAW wins big Chrysler stake but can't run company
- Super 14 scoring summaries in round 12
- Mine That Bird pulls off upset in Kentucky Derby
- Republicans launch listening tour to rebrand image
- Obama: Wall Street will play less dominant role
- Trainer Todd Pletcher's Derby woes continue
- In Cairo's roads, a map for a nation's woes
- Lance Armstrong has near miss in New Mexico
- 60 years after WWII, Okinawa still rife with bombs
- Mexican swine flu death toll rises to 19
- Fans adrift; games go on in closed stadiums
- European Union probing Balkan organ trade
- Bolivia plot: assassins or victims?
- Obamas take a walk, holding hands in the evening
- Spokeswoman: Jack Kemp, one-time VP nominee, dies
- Developments on swine flu worldwide
- Anatomy of an `inside' ambush in Iraq
- Spokeswoman: Jack Kemp, one-time VP nominee, dies
- Mexico swine flu death toll jumps to 19
- Report: MLB examining A-Rod's steroids statements
- National Basketball Association
- Celtics finish off Bulls without overtime
- National Basketball Association Glance
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Busch celebrates birthday with Richmond sweep
- Major League Soccer Results
- Comedian Robert Schimmel arrested in assault case
- National Hockey League Glance
- Pacquiao stuns Hatton with KO
- Jack Kemp, former quarterback and VP nominee, dies
- Capitals beat Penguins 3-2; Blackhawks tie series
- Panama choses new president amid canal expansion
- Report: Islanders owner regrets buying NHL team
- Tweaked about fake tweets, Idaho gov joins Twitter
- Pacquiao knocks out Hatton in round 2
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Russ Friedman 400 Results
- Asia reports no new swine flu cases
- Celtics finally overcome Bulls in epic series
- Pakistan: Islamic appellate court formed
- Judge: Mumbai attacks suspect to be tried as adult
- New candidate emerges among Iraq's Kurds
- Notre Dame's Obama invite riles Catholic bishops
- Chivas wins again, extends MLS lead
- 2 upstate NY men accused of stealing, eating calf
- Clinton returns to Oklahoma bombing site for tour
- Asia urged to rethink growth policies amid crisis
- China: Blast at illegal fireworks factory kills 13
- Pakistan: Islamic appellate court formed in NW
- Police rescue alleged burglar from rooftop
- Tour bus crash on So. Calif. freeway injures 28
- Airman in Alaska sentenced for forced miscarriage
- Blue Jays leave it late to beat Orioles
- 2 win Alaska betting game, guess river ice breakup
- American League Leaders
- Nepal PM removes army chief despite walkout
- Philippines rejoices over Pacquaio victory
- National League leaders
- Health experts gauge flu outbreak
- Times Co., Boston Globe unions resume negotiations
- Dodgers beat Padres in 10th inning
- Asia cautious even as no new flu cases reported
- Pakistan announces Islamic appellate court in NW
- Australian rugby league scores
- Australian Rules football results
- Sri Lankan rebels urge renewed push for truce
- Police nab suspect in university extortion plot
- Canadian Pyke makes credible start to AFL career
- Australian state hikes firefighting funds
- Table tennis players screened for flu
- Bulldogs on top after close win over Wests
- Australia keeps faith in regulars for NZ test
- 2 Afghan children killed by bomb on bicycle
- Baghdad zoo kills boars on swine flu worries
- Taiwan wins 7 gold, 1 silver at Asian Physics Olympiad
- Gas explosion in Siberian apartment block kills 7
- Air raid drills to be staged in Taiwan from May to August
- Albania: justice demanded for lawmaker's killing
- SC search for missing NY teen turns up no clues
- Obama calls Mexico president about swine flu
- Rigging fears over key Asian football vote
- China winss first gold at table tennis worlds
- Report: 3 suspected pirates arrested in Seychelles
- Taiwan tags 16 countries with yellow travel alert over swine flu
- Germany reports 2 new confirmed swine flu cases
- Iran: US journalist's case will get fair review
- Israelis arrested after West Bank village attack
- 5 suspected drug traffickers detained in Albania
- EasyJet founder says too early to judge flu impact
- At least 11 dead as storm batters Philippines
- Germany confirms 2 more cases of swine flu
- First western Pacific tropical storm of 2009 likely to miss Taiwan
- Italy reports 2nd swine flu case
- Thai protest leader says soldiers attacked him
- 6 hikers killed in avalanche in Austrian Alps
- Germany, Italy report new cases of swine flu
- Jack Kemp, football star and politician, dies
- Nepal's prime minister fires army chief
- Kolkata wins toss, bats against Punjab in IPL
- Spain hits 20 swine flu cases, most in Europe
- Australia wins toss, bats vs. Pakistan in 5th ODI
- Moreno wins split decision over Sidorenko
- Pakistani army: Taliban violate deal in Swat
- Italian media: Berlusconi's wife seeking divorce
- Iran presidential candidate would work with US
- Rights chief warns of Afghan vote fraud
- 2 Kuwait parliament candidates to go on trial
- Philippine rebels attack plantation, 9 wounded
- BOFT joins int'l association to promote local convention industry
- Gas explosion in Siberian apartment block kills 8
- Sydney police rescue alleged burglar from rooftop
- Pope hopes Holy Land trip will promote peace
- Madrid set for changes after big loss to Barcelona
- Kolkata vs. Punjab Scores
- Pope says he is praying for victims of swine flu
- Spain, Germany, Italy, Britain have new flu cases
- Hoffenheim's coach and boss clash
- Clashes erupt in Cairo over pig slaughter, 12 hurt
- Hatton's dad says beaten son won't rush to quit
- President insists supply of masks sufficient to ward off flu
- Dazzling cyclists mark 2009 Taiwan Bike Day
- Iraq: oil exports, revenues increased in April
- UK swine flu cases rise to 16
- Spain leads Europe in swine flu cases with 20
- Kolkata totals 153-3 against Punjab in IPL
- Madrid ready for 2016 Olympic bid inspection
- Islamists ambush Algerian police; 2 officers dead
- Colombia confirms first case of swine flu
- Iraq: Sunni fighters detained for past attacks
- Key party quits Nepal's coalition government
- In flu scare, echoes of a fearful time
- WHO: 787 confirmed cases of swine flu in humans
- Pontiac, pop culture icon, hits end of the road
- Afghan rights chief fears vote fraud against women
- Food bank distributes daily necessities to unemployed people
- Table Tennis World Championships Results
- Valentino Rossi wins Moto GP's Spanish GP
- China dominates at table tennis worlds
- Taichung prosecutors detain suspect over extortion (update)
- Spain leads Europe in swine flu cases with 40
- Panama chooses new president amid canal expansion
- France detains 11 armed pirates off Somalia
- Japan urges Iran to engage constructively with US
- Cannavaro flies to Italy for medical test
- Ethanol test for Obama on climate change, science
- Tour de Romandie Results
- WTA-Italian Open Results
- Spain hits 40 swine flu cases, most in Europe
- Iranian presidential candidate would work with US
- French forces detain 11 suspected pirates
- AP Sportlight
- Gonzalez pulls out of BMW Open
- Roman Kreuziger wins Tour de Romandie
- More than 70 Mexicans quarantined in China
- Williams sisters hoping to play Fed Cup final
- Spanish Grand Prix Results
- Kolkata vs. Punjab Result
- Kastor, Kogo win Great Edinburgh Run road races
- Khaled Mashaal re-elected Hamas' political leader
- Cautious optimism on flu but US 'not out of woods'
- Italian premier Berlusconi's wife seeking divorce
- Sri Lanka may pardon surrendering rebel fighters
- English Football Results
- Key party quits Nepal's coalition government
- Visa-free status for Taiwanese visiting EU on track: envoy
- Pakistan: Swat Taliban patrols strain peace deal
- Pakistan vs. Australia Scores
- Italian premier Berlusconi's wife seeking divorce
- Senators: Look beyond the bench for a new justice
- Liverpool beats Newcastle 3-0 in Premier League
- Cabinet member criticizes government of British PM
- Jack Kemp, football star turned politician, dies
- Kurdish politicians stage hunger strike
- Pakistan: Swat Taliban patrols strain peace deal
- Mumbai wins toss, bats against Bangalore in IPL
- Kolkata vs. Punjab Scoreboard
- 1 dead, 12 injured in Spanish volleyball bus crash
- Torino slips nearer to danger
- Iraqi Sunni fighters detained for past attacks
- Sri Lanka may pardon surrendering rebel fighters
- Ghanaati wins English 1,000 Guineas for fillies
- Dutch Football Results
- Israel's El Al starts nonstop flights to Brazil
- WTA-Porsche Grand Prix Results
- Protests erupt after Nepal PM fires army chief
- Edwards acknowledges probe over campaign funds
- Jordan hotel owner agonizes over what to feed pope
- Jayawardene guides Punjab to victory over Kolkata
- Fiat chairman: GM's Opel an "ideal" partner
- Mexico: Swine flu epidemic on decline
- Pakistan vs. Australia Scoreboard
- Kuznetsova beats Safina in Porsche GP final
- Australia totals 250-4 against Pakistan in 5th ODI
- UK swine flu cases hit 18, some have ties to US
- US asks Germany to take Gitmo prisoners
- Politics play big role in world health decisions
- CDC: US swine flu cases now at 226; in 30 states
- Barca hit Real for six to all but clinch title
- Inter go 10 points clear with Lazio win
- United close in on Premier League title
- Matt Palmer outpitches Sabathia, Angels beat Yankees
- Safina survives Italian scare
- Nadal to face Djokovic in Rome final
- Capitals beat Penguins 3-2
- Celtics finally overcome Bulls in epic series
- Zach Johnson grabs lead at Quail Hollow
- Pacquiao knocks out Hatton for historic triumph
- TFA adjusts bunker surcharge
- Dry-bulk ship scrapping surges
- AADA to increase freight rates and bunker surcharge
- Guangzhou Shipyard profit falls 50% on plate prices
- China Cosco seeks to cancel ship orders after sustaining big losses
- K Line Group suffers drop in container load in FY 2008
- TOWONA achieves strong growth despite woes
- Far Eas Tone, China Mobile announce cooperation pact
- U.S. rib eye buffet dinner at Miramar
- Taiwan Elite Alliance kicks off B-M-W trip promotion
- Miramar Garden Taipei introduces happy Mother's Day weekend treat
- Boston Globe gets brief reprieve from closure
- U.S. to give US$300m for land projects
- GM could follow Chrysler into bankruptcy, say analysts
- Fiat boss expected to discuss Opel bid with ministers
- Chrysler seeks approval to sell assets by May 22
- Markets expect more bailouts after stress tests
- Australian treasurer Swan warns of 'unpopular' budget
- UAE to grant multi-entry visas to property owners
- Wall Street will play less dominant role: Obama
- China to keep stability of yuan exchange rate
- 60 years after WWII, Okinawa still rife with bombs
- In Cairo's roads, a map for a nation's woes
- Anatomy of an 'inside' ambush in Iraq
- African girl's dad doesn't want Madonna adoption
- Amy Winehouse hospitalized after fainting, says publicist
- Town claims to be future birthplace of Capt. Kirk
- Devoted fans on edge ahead of new 'Star Trek' release
- Stop your gadget greed from fueling tragedy in Congo
- WHA attendance is Taiwan's first step
- EU awaits Czech decision on Lisbon Treaty
- Myanmar storm survivors mark cyclone anniversary
- Republicans launch listening tour to rebrand image
- New, independent candidate emerges among Kurds in Iraq
- Sri Lanka rebels ask British, French to arrange ceasefire
- In Brief
- Canada party taps Ignatieff as leader
- 16 militants killed in Pakistan-rebel clash
- Republicans slam Obama's 1st 100 days
- Mexico swine flu death toll jumps to 19
- In Brief
- Taiwan KMT committee wants party to restrict candidate selection
- Taiwan DPP wants NSC chief to face questioning about China
- Taiwan KMT wants vote on protest law amendments tomorrow
- Taiwan Taichung city police nab suspect in university extortion plot
- Hong Kong tests ten more suspected cases of swine flu
- Asia must retool to boost domestic demand: ADB
- All 27 from swine flu flight arrived in Taiwan have no symptoms
- Taiwan tycoon lashes out at U.S. investor Warren Buffett over China partner
- Taiwan man returned from Belize free of swine flu despite high fever
- Taiwan court cuts death sentence Filipina teacher to life in prison
- Taiwan police arrest child minder who left dead baby in box on parents’ doorstep
- Taiwan DPP lawmakers occupy committee rooms in protest against China students
- Barton set to be fined by Newcastle for red card
- Kuznetsova beats Safina in Porsche GP final
- Egypt drops Bechtel as nuke consultive
- Mexico: Swine flu epidemic on decline
- Italy patrol fires on Afghan car, killing teenager
- Official: Swine flu in 'declining phase' in Mexico
- Irate pig farmers clash with police in Egypt
- Former Israeli premier faces prostate cancer
- Jackman's `Wolverine' leads weekend pack with $87M
- Scottish Football Results
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Mumbai vs. Bangalore Scores
- Nadal wins record 4th Rome Masters title
- Sweden beats Switzerland 4-1 at ice hockey worlds
- Czech extremists attack peaceful Roma protesters
- Twente seals Champions League spot in Dutch league
- Rangers beat Hearts 2-0 in Scottish Premier League
- Khaled Mashaal re-elected Hamas' political leader
- Nadal wins record 4th Rome Masters title
- German Football Results
- Kenyans win Philadelphia's Broad Street Run
- German Football Summaries
- Protests erupt in Nepal after PM fires army chief
- Hamburg and Hertha draw 1-1 in Bundesliga
- Senators: Next justice should have wide experience
- PSG misses chance to go third in French league
- Austria: Police say 5 people poisoned in Vienna
- Mumbai reaches 149-4 against Bangalore in IPL
- BMW Open Results
- Almagro advances to 2nd round at BMW Open
- Strong but deep quake hits Guatemala
- Canada beats Norway 5-1 at worlds
- World Health Organization says pork is safe to eat
- Ireland wins A1GP championship
- Levet wins Spanish Open by 2 shots
- Most charges dropped in US ritual sex abuse cases
- Danish Football Results
- Getafe loses 2-1 at Mallorca in Spain
- France takes new measures to stop swine flu
- Jackman's `Wolverine' leads weekend pack with $87M
- UK woman in Laos could go on trial Monday
- Mumbai vs. Bangalore Result
- Austria: Suspect arrested in poisoning of 5 people
- FC Copenhagen takes Danish league lead
- Sweden beats Switzerland to reach quarterfinals
- Royals place Pena on DL
- Fiat eyes new company with GM Europe, Chrysler
- Pakistan vs. Australia Result
- Rising tensions threaten Pakistan, Taliban peace
- Japanese PM wants EU to be united on North Korea
- Iraqi Sunni fighters detained for past attacks
- Wolves no longer protected in Northern Rockies
- Fiat eyes new company with GM Europe, Chrysler
- Mumbai vs. Bangalore Scoreboard
- Espanyol beats Valencia 3-0 in Spain
- Kallis, Uthappa help Bangalore beat Mumbai in IPL
- Austria: Suspect arrested in poisoning of 5 people
- Bomb kills Yemeni in southern clashes
- Helicopter crash kills 18 soldiers in Venezuela
- Director: Vatican obstructed "Angels & Demons"
- Key players in the swine flu outbreak
- Egypt drops Bechtel as nuke consultant
- Sudan and Chad sign normalization agreement
- ATP-WTA-Estoril Open Results
- Pakistan gets consolation ODI win over Australia
- State may end death penalty to focus on cold cases
- Buffett says most banks are not too big to fail
- Punjab beats Kolkata, Bangalore downs Mumbai
- Angels & Demons director Howard accuses Vatican
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Times Co., Boston Globe unions discuss concessions
- New swine flu cases in Europe, US, Latin America
- Norwegian Football Results
- Russia routs Latvia 6-1 at ice hockey worlds
- Panathinaikos beat CSKA Moscow 73-71 to win title
- US flu tally jumps to 226 as labs catch up
- Czech Republic blanks Belarus 3-0 at worlds
- Bordeaux now level with Marseille in French league
- Seve Ballesteros makes first public appearance
- Agency audit targets safety at Savannah River Site
- Buffett and Munger share lessons of turmoil
- Brazilian Football Results
- Heritage is also a draw at Jazz Fest
- Porto win leaves it on verge of 4th straight title
- Oldest US nuclear plant resumes normal operations
- Flamengo, Corinthians win state titles in Brazil
- US mom settles suit over son's stun gun death
- Swine flu goes person-to-pig; could it jump back?
- Russia routs Latvia 6-1, sending US into last 8
- Bowden banned for 1 week for dangerous tackle
- Leipheimer, Armstrong take top 2 spots in Gila
- Agency audit targets safety at Savannah River Site
- Caribbean isolates Mexico tanker crews over flu
- Results from the Mexican soccer league
- Carter receives human rights award in Brazil
- Author sees A-Rod as insecure, needing to please
- Helicopter crash kills 18 people in Venezuela
- US flu tally jumps to 241 as labs catch up
- Report: Tuareg release last hostage in Niger
- Hundreds march in national gay rights rally
- The films that highlighted this year's Tribeca
- Dokic says she was physically abused by her father
- State TV: Tuareg rebels in Niger release hostage
- 'Birdie' gets a home in the Henry Miller's Theatre
- Monday, May 11
- Israeli-run zones shield West Bank criminals
- Once welcoming, Peshawar now a city of fear
- Supermarket magnate wins Panama presidential vote
- School issue unresolved 1 year after China quake
- Singers tell Congress: Money (That's What I Want)
- Some sticking with Chrysler, others skeptical
- Time frozen in Chinese quake town
- Toluca gets a comfortable 4-1 win over Tigres
- For Edwards, investigation is latest stage of saga
- Sherie Rene Scott examines a woman's semi-stardom
- Cueto dominating, Reds top Pirates 5-0
- Supermarket magnate wins Panama presidential vote
- 'Birdie' gets a home in the Henry Miller's Theatre
- Cowboys staffer paralyzed after accident
- Fiat eyes new company with GM Europe, Chrysler
- Jackson says NAACP must help save auto industry
- CBS launches unprecedented ad campaign
- Craigslist founder helps memorialize murder victim
- Caribbean news briefs
- Developments on swine flu worldwide
- Ron Howard movie `Parenthood' reborn as NBC series
- National Hockey League Glance
- Report: Senators seek answers on KBR overcharges
- Ducks' Marchant scores in 3rd OT to beat Red Wings
- US flu tally jumps to 245 as labs catch up
- Taiwan shares open sharply higher
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Helicopter crash kills 17 people in Venezuela
- Crawford swipes 6 bases in Rays win
- Tanzania's Yuda wins Bloomsday Run
- Australian leader delays pollution tax plan
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Foreign exchange rates
- Boston Globe's Guild says its cuts exceed demand
- Hawks advance with one final blowout 91-78
- Mexico denounces discrimination over swine flu
- National Basketball Association
- China denies singling out Mexicans for quarantine
- Boston Globe's management threatens shutdown
- Gates plans to reassure allies on Iran outreach
- At least 20 dead as storm batters Philippines
- Pete Seeger turns 90 with concert in NYC
- Chelsea likely to be unfazed by Barcelona victory
- Asian stocks rise on US hopes; Taiwan jumps 6 pct
- LPGA Summit: part pep rally, part business
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- Hollywood Wax Museum auctions wax celebs
- It's a virtual life for swine flu-bound Mexicans
- NY Times Co. threatens Boston Globe shutdown
- Australian leader delays pollution tax plan
- Nepal in crisis over attempts to fire army chief
- Official: Plane to pick up Mexicans in China
- Oil hovers at $53 as traders eye possible recovery
- Police find 11 bodies dumped in southern Mexico
- 21 dead as bus falls into river in India
- NY Times Co., Boston Globe talk past deadline
- ADB head: Asia must tackle poverty, climate change
- 21 dead in India as bus falls into river
- Flu-hit Mexico mulls reopening schools, businesses
- Asia stocks rise on US hopes; Taiwan jumps 5.6 pct
- ATP Rankings
- China denies singling out Mexicans for quarantine
- WTA Tour Rankings
- O'Hair rallies to win Quail Hollow
- Afghan President Karzai registers for re-election
- Dutch TNT post reports 1Q profit down 58 percent
- Old Japanese maps on Google Earth unveil secrets
- Madonna adoption: Paternity dispute erupts
- Taiwan shares soar 5.6 pct on improved China ties
- Taliban attack convoy, threatening Pakistan deal
- China defends tough swine flu measures
- Madonna adoption: Paternity dispute erupts
- Iraq: No extension of US pullback date from cities
- Fire kills 4 karaoke workers in Cambodia
- Euro higher against dollar at $1.3320
- India names squad for T20 World Cup
- Taichung to introduce free city bus program
- Afghan President Karzai registers for re-election
- 25 dead in India as bus falls into river
- China think tank: Economy to grow 7 pct in 2Q
- Sheriff: Florida man kills wife, 2 sons, himself
- Australian house prices drop record 6.7 percent
- 2 gunmen abduct 3-year-old boy from home in US
- Police convoy ambushed in Chechnya, officer killed
- WHO: 985 cases of swine flu confirmed in humans
- Woolley says Mine That Bird may skip Preakness
- Denmark's French-born princess gives birth to son
- Nintendo on roll on Wii, but cautious on high yen
- Austria: Doctors say 5 poison victims recovering
- Petitioners fling handbills from Beijing hotel
- Bus crash kills 28 Iranian pilgrims on way to Iraq
- Tech-savvy Japanese on holiday tinker with robots
- Zhang into final at table tennis worlds
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Mexico criticizes swine flu discrimination
- China shares up on higher purchasing manager index
- Report: AIG close to selling Japan headquarters
- France confirms 2 new swine flu cases, total of 4
- Group: Jailed UK woman in Laos has no lawyer
- War crimes court: No early acquittal for Taylor
- Spain raises to 44 number of swine flu cases
- Austria: Several hurt when truck hits train
- Sri Lanka presses offensive against rebels
- EU says Europe faces deep and widespread recession
- Fiat boss to discuss Opel bid in Germany
- SKorean warship rescues NKorean vessel off Somalia
- Asian markets surge on optimism about China, US
- Gunners need a form reversal to upset Man United
- Serbia probes ex-Kosovo rebel for war crimes
- Madonna adoption case heard amid paternity dispute
- Beijing lashes back at US jab on media freedoms
- Israeli foreign minister in Rome on European tour
- Nepal's prime minister resigns
- Iraqi premier meets French officials in Paris
- EU says euro area to shrink by 4 percent this year
- Springsteen honors Seeger at 90th birthday concert
- Former Lebanese president Gemayel hospitalized
- Obama outreach to Muslims worries Israelis
- China's national football team gets new coach
- Obama to crack down on business taxes
- Taiwan has relaxed 240 business regulations: economic planner
- Journalist group: US reporter hospitalized in Iran
- Ma hopes Taiwan, Panama will continue bilateral cooperation
- Iraq: No extension of US pullback date from cities
- Taiwanese tycoon challenges Buffet's investment
- Dr Pepper artifact may reveal soft drink's origin
- Court dismisses Charles Taylor's acquittal motion
- Wang into final at table tennis worlds
- Table Tennis World Championships Results
- B'way ticket availability through Sunday, May 10
- Taiwanese tycoon challenges Buffett's investment
- Spain: judge presses on with Israel investigation
- Nepal's prime minister resigns
- Quake rattles Venezuelan capital
- SKorean warship rescues NKorean vessel off Somalia
- Oil hovers at $53 as traders eye possible recovery
- World stocks up amid further upbeat economic signs
- Wall Street looks to extend recent gains
- Yemenis convicted of forming al-Qaida cell
- Taiwan stocks reach 8-month high
- Sri Lanka presses offensive against rebels
- Leak doesn't keep fans away from 'Wolverine'
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Singapore stocks rise 5.6 percent to 6-month high
- Spain: judge presses on with Israel probe
- Greek parliament to vote on corruption scandal
- Ferdinand back in training for Man United
- Leading US health expert urging cautious approach
- Laos insists trial of UK woman will be fair
- Pepsi Bottling rejects PepsiCo acquisition offer
- SAfrica says Zimbabweans welcome without visas
- Buffett sees end to recession, uncertain on timing
- Sprint Nextel reports larger 1Q loss
- Journalist group: US reporter hospitalized in Iran
- Spain raises to 54 number of swine flu cases
- Mexico criticizes 'repressive' quarantines abroad
- Portugal reports 1st confirmed case of swine flu
- Estee Lauder 3Q profit falls 70 percent on charges
- Pakistan peace deal under fire amid attacks
- Berlusconi: Wife must apologize for divorce threat
- Tyson posts fiscal 2Q loss on some charges
- NKorea says Obama administration same as Bush's
- GDF Suez Q1 sales rise 11.7 percent to
- GDF Suez Q1 sales rise 11.7 percent to
- GDF Suez Q1 sales rise 11.7 percent to
- GDF Suez Q1 sales rise 11.7 percent to
- GDF Suez Q1 sales rise 11.7 percent to
- GDF Suez Q1 sales rise 11.7 percent to
- GDF Suez Q1 sales rise 11.7 percent to euro25.6B
- Italy reports 2 more swine flu cases, total of 4
- Asia Pacific countries start disaster drills
- Gates seeking to reassure Gulf on outreach to Iran
- Leak doesn't keep fans away from `Wolverine'
- EU calls on US to give up Internet oversight
- Indonesia's anti-corruption chief arrested
- 2 Globe unions reach agreement with NY Times Co.
- E.W. Scripps posts 1Q loss
- Turkey stockpiles swine flu medicine
- Sprint Nextel reports larger 1Q loss
- Russian ship frees Iranians seized with pirates
- Yemeni soldier killed in clashes in southern area
- Vatican plays down differences before Israel trip
- Croatian president reaches out to Bosnia
- EU says euro-zone jobless to hit postwar record
- 2 arrested in sabotoge of Indian mogul's chopper
- Serena Williams: I am the real No. 1 _ not Safina
- Arsenal's Van Persie fit to face Man United
- 200,000 Swedes urge Eritrea to release reporter
- DPP blocks legislative review of opening to Chinese students
- NBC agrees new deal to cover IAAF meets
- `Twilight,' `Slumdog' lead MTV award nominees
- Israeli FM commits to peace, not Palestinian state
- Iraqi premier meets French officials in Paris
- Ombudsman tells EU to take care with merger data
- SAfrica says Zimbabweans welcome without visas
- Indian stocks up 6.4 pct on global recovery hopes
- Brazil stocks rising sharply on commodities
- Wall Street extends recent gains in early going
- Minister: Fiat bid would keep 3 German Opel plants
- Pakistan names 2 uncapped players in T20 squad
- Large Globe union, management suspend negotiations
- Peres: peace a priority for Netanyahu
- SKorean warship rescues NKorean vessel off Somalia
- Japanese PM warns of nuclear danger
- WHO says highest pandemic level possible
- Barcelona bids to outshine Premier League clubs
- EU revises forecast; predicts deep, wide recession
- Nepal's prime minister resigns amid power struggle
- Analysis: Infiltration greatest Pakistan nuke risk
- Pending US home sales up 3.2 percent in March
- Hyypia leaving Liverpool to join Bayer Leverkusen
- WTA-Italian Open Results
- Construction spending rises unexpectedly in March
- Vatican plays down differences before Israel trip
- Mexico to allow most business to reopen
- Ammunition blast trial opens in Albania
- Yemeni soldier killed in clashes in southern area
- Nalbandian beaten in Estoril Open 1st round
- US court will review life sentences for young
- Macedonia journalists protest punitive lawsuits
- High court throws out ruling on Janet Jackson
- KMT legislative caucus wants Japan to recall its rep in Taiwan
- Sri Lanka names squad for T20 World Cup
- Israeli president: Iran threatens US, Europe
- Medvedev calls for international piracy court
- Carriers promise to consider lowering cross-strait airfares
- Bail denied for nuke parts suspect
- Woodstock veterans to headline anniversary show
- Minister promises strict monitoring to prevent hostile takeovers
- Barcelona says Henry not ruled out against Chelsea
- Arsenal manager Wenger in no rush to sign new deal
- Britain reports 9 new swine flu cases for total 27
- 2 arrested in sabotage of Indian mogul's chopper
- UN urges closer monitoring of swine flu in pigs
- UN says no plans for highest pandemic level yet
- Estoril Open Results
- World stocks rally on solid US housing news
- Japan's PM calls for world effort to abolish nukes
- Fiat aims for Opel deal without running up debt
- Pending US home sales up 3.2 percent in March
- German court receives Demjanjuk complaint
- Hyypia set to leave Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen
- Defense in US terror trial seeks third mistrial
- Iran supreme leader rebukes president over powers
- Stocks jump as home sales, construction increase
- IOC members in Madrid to evaluate 2016 Olympic bid
- Busy spring means a crowded Tony nomination field
- Some Muslims questioning relationships with FBI
- Judge delays decision on Chrysler asset transfer
- Lions flanker Alan Quinlan cited for eye gouging
- Mexico says flu ebbing, lowers alert level
- AP Sportlight
- Wells Fargo asked to raise money after stress test
- 81 unusual projects get $100K in Gates grants
- US officer believes Pakistan weapons are secure
- Stocks jump as home sales, construction increase
- Spanish royals begin Baltic tour in Estonia
- Three die in fishing boat fire at southern Taiwan port
- US construction spending, pending home sales rise
- 'Running the Sahara' makes its debut
- New Jersey man rescued at sea off Puerto Rico
- EU Parliament calls for release of US journalist
- Oil nears $54 on indications demand is up overseas
- Finnish envoy backs Turkey's bid for EU membership
- Top US auditor criticizes firm's support work
- Swiss police: Condom in a McDonald's Happy Meal
- Indonesia's anti-corruption chief arrested
- Oil execs seen rough path for alternative energy
- Canadians quarantined in China over flu fears
- Obama announces plan to close tax loopholes
- AP source: LeBron James named NBA MVP
- Derby winner Mine That Bird a go for Preakness
- Recession swells 13 euro nations' budget deficits
- Judge in US terror trial denies mistrial
- Benitez expects Torres and Alonso to return for title finale
- Espanyol march continues with Valencia scalp
- Milan reduce Inter's lead to seven points
- Ducks' Marchant scores in 3rd OT to beat Red Wings
- Hawks advance with one final blowout 91-78
- Crawford swipes 6 bases in Rays win
- Kuznetsova downs world number one Safina in final
- O'Hair wins Quail Hollow Championship
- Nadal regains Rome Masters title
- Oil hovers at US$53 as traders eye possible recovery
- Cathay Pacific jumps as HK travel withstands swine flu
- Taiwan airlines gain on report about additional China flights
- U.S. dollar up against yen
- Asia stocks rise on U.S. hopes
- 'Fly your ideas' contest enters final
- Gigle Semiconductor unveils new system-on-chip circuits
- Chaw Ping Ji introduces lobster as bonus to Dim Sum buffet
- Miramar Garden Taipei marks anniversary with special offer
- Ford, Merida promote biking activity at Sun Moon Lake
- Far Eastern Plaza Taipei prepares to celebrate Mother's Day May 9-10
- In Brief
- China manufacturing expanded in April: independent index
- Australian house prices drop record 6.7 percent
- Fiat aims to create global car giant
- Chunghwa Picture may be China investment target: Macquarie
- Taiwan chipmakers cut workers for third consecutive quarter
- Tsingtao Brewery denies report it may build plant in Taiwan
- ADB sees 'mild recovery' next year
- The films that highlighted this year's Tribeca
- Hollywood Wax Museum auctions wax celebrities
- Dylan tops British album charts once again
- 'X-Men Origins' leads weekend pack with US$87 million
- Fox sues Bollywood studio for 'plagiarism': report
- Wolves no longer protected in Northern Rockies
- 'Angels & Demons' director Howard accuses Vatican
- In Baghdad, Iraqis fear return of sectarian bloodshed
- Finding the wisdom in gathering intel
- Lan Ling at 30 makes Taiwan theater comeback
- Bankers descend on perfect beach
- Taiwan's lighthouse of news freedom dims
- In Brief
- Italian premier Berlusconi's wife seeking divorce
- U.S. seeks to reassure Arabs on ties with Iran: Gates
- Supermart boss wins Panama presidency
- Protests erupt after PM fires Nepal army chief
- Sri Lanka looking to east for support
- 18 killed in copter crash in Venezuela
- WHO chief Margaret Chan warns of second wave of swine flu attack
- Pakistan army, Taliban trade accusations of heightening tensions
- Taipei Police arrest child minder who left dead baby in box on parents' doorstep
- Taiwan Kaohsiung High Court cuts Filipina teacher's death sentence to life in prison
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou hopes Taiwan, Panama will continue cooperation
- In Brief
- Taiwan DPP lawmakers occupy committee rooms in protest against China students
- Taiwan will not consider banning pork imports: DOH
- Taiwanese businessman returning from Belize free of swine flu
- Taiwan shares soar 5.6% on improved China ties
- Taiwanese Tycoon lashes out at Buffett over China investment
- Swine flu could return with 'a vengeance': WHO chief
- Taiwan central bank fighting back against currency speculation
- U.S. agrees to provide Taiwan with A (H1N1) flu virus for vaccine
- Taiwan scientists find ways to improve cancer-fighting drugs
- 45 killed in attack on engagement party in Turkey
- Israel dispatches envoys to soften hawkish image
- Italy's Berlusconi demands apology from his wife
- Taiwan MOFA raises Portugal travel alert to yellow
- Taiwan DPP chair arrives Washington D.C. to meet U.S. officials
- Prosecutors to add indictments to Taiwan ex-president Chen and wife
- Former Taiwan president indicted on new charges
- Taiwan will not ask for recall of Japan representative: MOFA
- Plans for Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou to visit El Salvador move forward despite swine flu
- Taiwan prosecutors add corruption charges against ex-President Chen Shui-bian
- Chennai vs. Deccan Scores
- Boca Juniors, Sao Paulo favorites in Copa Lib
- Judge delays decision on Chrysler asset transfer
- Venus Williams makes winning start at Italian Open
- Flu could flourish in southern hemisphere winter
- Pakistan peace deal under fire amid attacks
- On to Preakness for Derby winner Mine That Bird
- OECD report shows French sleep, eat more than most
- AP Exclusive: NY rampage victim recounts horror
- Italy's Berlusconi demands apology from his wife
- US officer believes Pakistan weapons are secure
- World stocks up sharply on solid US housing news
- Flu could flourish in southern hemisphere winter
- Obama announces plan to close US tax loopholes
- Cowboys assistant coach set for surgery
- Sweden beats France 6-3 at ice hockey worlds
- Chennai reach 178-3 against Deccan in IPL
- Some Muslims rethink close ties to law enforcement
- US court sends Janet Jackson case back for review
- Kiefer advances into 2nd round at BMW Open
- Clay skips Hypo Meeting due to lack of training
- Egypt's Christians see bias in pig slaughter
- Afghan President Karzai registers for re-election
- 6 Globe unions have deal; none for largest union
- Ferdinand recovers from injury for Arsenal match
- Chivas' Reynoso suspended from Copa Libertadores
- Cowboys assistant coach set for surgery
- Court sends Janet Jackson case back for review
- Spain swine flu cases up to 57
- UN hopeful on Lebanon-Israel border deal
- WHO: Over 1,000 human cases of swine flu confirmed
- Composer Jerry Herman set for a special Tony Award
- Survey says French excel at eating, sleeping
- Torino mourns Superga tragedy on 60th anniversary
- Official: Egyptian soldier killed by smugglers
- Obama calls senators about high court pick
- Boat used to take supplies to Gaza sinks
- Venus Williams makes winning start at Italian Open
- Actor Duvall enters battle to save US battlefield
- More charges expected in US Craigslist case
- New GM CEO says company can still avoid bankruptcy
- Woman accused of air rage back in court in Maine
- Chennai vs. Deccan Result
- Judge approves Magna Entertainment asset sale
- Visa delay keeps Rodriguez from Seeger tribute
- Police: Azeri suspect phoned shooter during spree
- Israel dispatches envoys to soften hawkish image
- Construction spending, pending home sales rise
- Siderar posts 1Q loss of $90 million
- Union head deplores lack of Tunisia press freedom
- Judge: No court power to let kids miss school
- Palmeiras, Sport meet again in Copa Libertadores
- Gayle arrives from IPL 2 days before England test
- Russia: Patience needed on North Korea talks
- Tata sells 203,000 Nanos, makes $512 million
- Police find passport of prof wanted in killings
- Fed says more banks tighten home loan standards
- US banks shares rally ahead of stress test results
- Iran's Ahmadinejad cancels Latin American trip
- `Ruined' gets top Lortel off-Broadway play prize
- Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal get married
- Azerbaijan suspect said in contact with shooter
- Survey says French excel at eating, sleeping
- Rain interrupts opening match of Serbia Open
- Relative says search still on for missing poet
- Oil tops $54 with hints of new demand from China
- White House: No extra bank bailout money needed
- McCanns to Winfrey: Madeleine is still alive
- AP Interview: GM CEO says bankruptcy avoidable
- Mexico lashes out against Chinese quarantine
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Craigslist suspect charged with assault in RI case
- Latin American stocks rally
- UN hopeful on Lebanon-Israel border deal
- Afghan president chooses warlord as running mate
- Chennai thrash Deccan by 78 runs in IPL
- Pepsi Bottling rejects PepsiCo acquisition offer
- Dutch queen makes 1st appearance since attack
- Obama calls senators about US high court pick
- US Craigslist suspect charged with assault
- Ferguson: United just a kick from Champions final
- Democrats drop funds to close US prison
- Polanski won't appear at US court hearing
- Obama seeks assurances from Pakistan's leader
- Analysts: Mexico economy to shrink 4 pct. in 2009
- Pentagon's top auditor says KBR shortchanging US
- British Open returning to Muirfield in 2013
- Chennai vs. Deccan Scoreboard
- 81 unusual projects get $100K in Gates grants
- US judge orders release of Guantanamo prisoner
- Chinese airline reduces Embraer plane order
- Gold prices rebound as dollar slips
- Guyana's top judge rejects corruption claim
- Woman accused of air rage waives hearing in Maine
- Lula da Silva optimistic about Rio's Olympic bid
- `Wolverine' finishes weekend with $85.1M debut
- Higgins beats Murphy to win world snooker title
- Iraq insists on US leaving cities by June 30
- SEC mulling new money-market rules
- Adviser: Unlikely Chrysler will repay gov't loans
- Dollar falls on upbeat US economic reports
- Stocks surge; S&P 500 turns positive for 2009
- Lawyer: Probation recommended in MySpace hoax case
- Judge orders release of Guantanamo prisoner
- US youth wins in suit on teacher's Bible comment
- Oil companies head to deeper Gulf waters
- Russia: UN meet to give 'impetus' to Mideast peace
- Report: 16 killed in attack on wedding in Turkey
- Barcelona says Henry will travel for Chelsea game
- Rice takes tough question from school pupil
- Euro-zone official warns of jobless crisis
- "Angels & Demons" premieres in Rome with Tom Hanks
- Reports: 16 killed in attack on wedding in Turkey
- Lebanese policeman suspected of spying for Israel
- English Football Results
- Pentagon's top auditor says KBR shortchanging US
- Switzerland goes out despite beating US 4-3 in OT
- Mexico to reopen universities, schools nationwide
- Suriname ex-official sentenced in drug money case
- IMF approves $17.1 billion loan for Romania
- Taiwan thanks St. Lucia for backing its WHO role
- `Twilight,' `Slumdog' lead MTV award nominees
- Aston Villa beats Hull 1-0
- MGM Mirage books 1Q profit including casino sale
- Review sought of toxic chemical used by Bayer
- Treasurys mixed after stronger-than-expected data
- Worlds: Finns win in shootout, Canada tops group
- Report: 41 killed in attack on wedding in Turkey
- Siderar posts 1Q loss of $90 million
- Some flu pandemics less deadly than others
- UN team in Haiti to study aid projects
- Warrant charges Craigslist suspect with assault
- Greek parliament clears ex-minister on corruption
- Chrysler lenders try to block Fiat deal in court
- Lawyer: Probation recommended in MySpace hoax case
- Former Brazil coach Leao fired by Atletico Mineiro
- Mexico criticizes 'repressive' quarantines abroad
- US backs phase-down of HFCs but won't endorse it
- KBR wartime support contract criticized at hearing
- Greek parliament clears ex-minister on corruption
- Fears of rebound as Mexico returns to "normalcy"
- Fiat is out to create automotive powerhouse
- Swine flu leaves Southern Hemisphere out in cold
- US Democrats: pay for wars, not for closing prison
- US loses to Switzerland 4-3 in OT in hockey worlds
- UAW chief says union will sell its Chrysler stock
- Duke to publish dissertation by Obama's mother
- Judge approves Chrysler's use of US financing
- Obama celebrates Cinco de Mayo a day early
- 44 killed in attack on wedding in Turkey
- Buffett sees tough times ahead before recovery
- Latest economic data suggests recession is easing
- Critics name `Ruined' best play
- California teams win national science bowl
- 45 killed in attack on wedding in Turkey
- Woody Allen seeks to block Farrow's NYC testimony
- Dictatorship-era official reappears in Paraguay
- Fears of flu rebound as Mexico seeks 'normalcy'
- `El no habla': Obama jumbles Cinco de Mayo salute
- China tops US as leading Brazil trade partner
- Tuesday, May 12
- US boy in fake cop case accused of stealing car
- US regulators move against swine flu fraud
- `El no habla': Obama jumbles Cinco de Mayo salute
- Fears of Yemen turning into another Afghanistan
- Cormac McCarthy receives PEN award
- US recession takes toll on CEO pay in 2008
- US: Investors see bright future in wind energy
- 5 green investing trends to watch
- Is the recession suffocating American innovation?
- Judge OKs Chrysler financing over lenders' protest
- Investigation of Cowboys facility collapse begins
- US regulators move against swine flu fraud
- Job guarantees cause impasse in Globe, union talks
- LeBron James easily takes NBA MVP
- Child advocate wants octuplet guardian appointed
- Taiwan shares open sharply higher
- Israeli PM wants 'triple track' approach to peace
- Arbitrator reduces Hardy's doping suspension
- Man allegedly squeezed Army contractor for payoff
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Indonesia's anti-corruption chief arrested
- Leading US health expert urging cautious approach
- Double hand transplant taking place in Pittsburgh
- Dan Barber named top chef in US at food `Oscars'
- Ovechkin, Crosby both score 3; Caps beat Pens 4-3
- Foreign exchange rates
- Police say car bomber kills 4 troops in Pakistan
- Obama pledge on nukes wins praise at UN
- MGM Mirage books 1Q profit including casino sale
- Beltran's 2-run homers lift Mets over Braves 6-4
- Obama targets US firms' overseas tax loopholes
- Mexico decries China's quarantine of its citizens
- Greinke sharp again in KC's 3-0 win over White Sox
- Police probe Malaysian dad of 14 for child's death
- Magic take opener from Boston 95-90
- Report: NKorea operating cyber warfare unit
- Mexicans see swine flu as Mexico City's problem
- Suicide car bomber kills 4 troops in Pakistan
- Oil lingers above $54 on economic recovery hopes
- Recession forces new focus in e-commerce marketing
- Blog opened to promote Yushan as world wonder
- Australia leaves interest rates on hold
- Australia detains boatload of suspected refugees
- Asian stocks mixed ahead of US bank "stress tests"
- Plane arrives for Mexicans held in quarantine
- Republicans attacking Obama on terror policy
- GM's China sales surge 50 pct to monthly record
- Yao Ming hurts knee in fourth quarter
- Bernanke likely to give less dour take on economy
- Obama, House Democrats meet on climate change
- Conservative to lead Republicans on court nominaee
- Australia leaves interest rates on hold
- Philippines' PLDT 1Q profit drops 8 percent
- Lee, Watson named for T20 World Cup
- Alcatel-Lucent net loss widens in 1stQ
- National Basketball Association
- Rockets outmuscle Lakers 100-92 in series opener
- UBS confirms 2B franc net loss for Q1
- Myanmar rejects appeal for Suu Kyi release
- Search for missing US poet in Japan may end
- Plane arrives for Mexicans held in quarantine
- Turkey: 8 suspects in wedding shooting detained
- Homeopath parents accused in baby's death
- Late Nigerian activist's son to see Shell in court
- Pohang advances with 3-2 win over Central Coast
- Hamas leader: Militant group is part of solution
- MOFA will not ask Japan to recall its representative: vice FM
- Air Berlin April passenger levels fall 3.4 percent
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to euro5M
- Report: China new bank loans likely fell in April
- MOFA issues yellow travel alert for Portugal over swine flu
- Alcatel-Lucent net loss widens in 1Q
- Sri Lanka says it caused heavy damage to rebels
- Euro down slightly after upbeat US economic news
- Report slams Vietnam's labor rights record
- US says 4 citizens quarantined in China; 2 remain
- Nepal parties meet to address political crisis
- New office in Sapporo to open in July: MOFA
- Postbank 1Q net profit falls 28 percent
- Developments on swine flu worldwide
- US museum may allow DNA test of Lincoln's blood
- UBS confirms 2B francs net loss for Q1
- Rihanna returns to red carpet in New York
- Linde 1Q profit falls 28 percent to
- Linde 1Q profit falls 28 percent to
- Linde 1Q profit falls 28 percent to
- Linde 1Q profit falls 28 percent to
- Linde 1Q profit falls 28 percent to
- Linde 1Q profit falls 28 percent to
- Hudson River to be site of Macy's July 4 fireworks
- Linde 1Q profit falls 28 percent to euro115 million
- Joba's mother jailed on suspicion of selling meth
- Pakistan evacuates town as peace deal crumbles
- Germany's Metro makes
- Germany's Metro makes
- Germany's Metro makes
- Germany's Metro makes
- Germany's Metro makes
- Germany's Metro makes
- Germany's Metro makes euro100 million 1Q net loss
- Job opportunities rise to six-month high in May: job bank
- Zhang wins gold at table tennis worlds
- Austrian Airlines runs up 1st quarter loss
- Official: SKorea confirms 2nd case of swine flu
- RBS finance director to step down by October
- US reporter's appeal to be heard next week in Iran
- Hypo Real Estate reports 1st quarter loss
- WHO: 1,124 cases of swine flu confirmed in humans
- Wang wins gold at table tennis worlds
- DPP chairwoman arrives in Washington D.C.
- Mexico gets some bustle back after flu shutdown
- Zapatero says there is "reasonable hope" for Games
- Hannover Re 1Q net profit up 43 percent
- Analysis: Obama tests Afghan, Pakistan strategy
- Suicide bomber kills 5 in northwest Pakistan
- Number of children in Japan slides to new low
- Wang, Zhang win gold at table tennis worlds
- US reporter's appeal to be heard next week in Iran
- Alcatel-Lucent net loss widens in 1Q
- 3 SKorean soldiers convicted of bribery in Iraq
- Beiersdorf 1Q net profit falls 31 pct
- Deschamps to take over as Marseille coach
- Spain's jobless claims post moderate rise
- 44 killed in attack in Turkey
- Chinese county stops urging officials to smoke
- Spain: Basque leader to fight armed separatists
- Iran stones man to death for adultery
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to euro5M
- Table Tennis World Championships Results
- Georgian official says mutiny under way
- Kashima defeats Suwon 3-0 in ACL
- Report: Fiat boss sees savings in Opel alliance
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- Telenor 1Q net profit falls 65 percent
- Taiwan stocks close higher on heavy turnover
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Linde 1Q profit falls 28 percent to
- Linde 1Q profit falls 28 percent to
- Linde 1Q profit falls 28 percent to
- Linde 1Q profit falls 28 percent to
- Linde 1Q profit falls 28 percent to
- Linde 1Q profit falls 28 percent to
- Linde 1Q profit falls 28 percent to euro115 million
- Asian stocks rise ahead of US bank 'stress tests'
- Philippine military says south is not terror haven
- Egypt unemployment rises to 9.4 percent
- Georgian official: mutiny at military base
- UBS books 2B francs net loss for Q1
- Zimbabwe: Activist back in prison in terror case
- Court annuls Greece's first same-sex marriages
- Afghan lawmakers seek N.Ireland peace lessons
- Russia bans pork imports from Britain
- Newcastle suspends Barton over red card
- China shares hit 9-month high on rebound hopes
- World stocks await key US stress test results
- WWI graves of UK, Australian soldiers excavated
- `Angels & Demons' premieres in Rome with Tom Hanks
- Nepal's president asks parties to form new gov't
- Report: China new bank loans likely fell in April
- Angry French prison guards block jails
- Lubbock, largest 'dry' city in Texas, could go wet
- Barcelona aims to break English domination
- England out to settle score with West Indies
- Taos events mark 'Easy Rider' anniversary, '60s
- Pine makes maiden voyage as `Trek' Captain Kirk
- US defense chief: 'No grand bargain' with Iran
- Hypo Real Estate reports 1st quarter loss
- Spain: Basque leader to fight armed separatists
- Afghans allege dozens of civilian deaths
- England braced for West Indies, 1st Ld-Writethru
- Taliban link up with other Pakistani militants
- EU Parliament passes import ban on seal products
- Postbank 1Q net profit falls 28 percent
- China reject latest US report on religious freedom
- FC Seoul beats Indonesia's Sriwijaya 5-1
- UN report issues critical report on Gaza fighting
- Koreas consulting over new round of official talks
- Kurds to hold parliamentary election on July 25
- Philippine inflation dips to 4.8 percent in April
- Madrid: We never intended to spy on Rio
- Punjab wins toss and opts to field vs. Rajasthan
- Georgian official: mutiny at military base
- Britain publishes list of people banned from entry
- Ex-AFC official warns body in danger of splitting
- EU doubles crisis fund to
- EU doubles crisis fund to
- EU doubles crisis fund to
- EU doubles crisis fund to
- EU doubles crisis fund to
- EU doubles crisis fund to
- EU doubles crisis fund to euro50 billion
- Oil lingers above $54 on economic recovery hopes
- UN refugee body: Security improved in Iraq's south
- Top Irish grocer slashes prices to match N.Ireland
- Austrian gets world record for 707,335 coffins
- US dollar mixed in Europe
- Search for US poet in Japan to be scaled down
- White Stripes drummer Meg White to wed this year
- US defense chief: 'No grand bargain' with Iran
- UN concern at abuse of basic rights in Afghanistan
- Serbia's Central Bank challenges government
- WWI graves of UK, Australian soldiers excavated
- Georgian president says mutiny isolated
- Mexicans leave China quarantine on chartered plane
- Serbian central bank challenges gov't over pay
- US Stock futures cautiously higher after big gains
- Former Lebanese president has heart procedure
- 3-red Larrionda gets games at Confed Cup
- Belgium asks Russia to clarify diplomats' status
- Taliban patrol northwestern Pakistan town
- Kraft Foods 1Q profit rises 10 percent
- Tyler looks overseas to fulfil basketball dreams
- BAA posts wider 1Q loss as passenger numbers fall
- Armstrong brings cancer campaign to Rome
- Report: Financial Crisis could reshape biotech
- Afghans allege dozens of civilian deaths
- WHO starts shipping antiflu drug to poor countries
- Crisis forcing Asia to cut reliance on exports
- Avon Products 1Q profit falls 36 pct
- MillerCoors 1Q profit rises on better pricing
- Wilco ex-member sues Jeff Tweedy for royalties
- No need to overreact if China acquires aircraft carriers: scholar
- Dollar 3-month interbank lending rate below 1 pct
- Steaua Bucharest defender injured in bus attack
- Serbia's Central Bank challenges government cuts
- BMW Open Results
- Germany upholds triple-barrelled name ban
- Consumer price index contracts in April
- Iranian president to meet Palestinians in Syria
- Sri Lanka says rebel leader trapped
- Archer Daniels Midland's 3Q profit tumbles
- Spain cycling federation assists Valverde vs. CONI
- Cilic advances into 2nd round at BMW Open
- EU takes aim at Canada, bans seal products
- FTSE 100 up 128.49 points at 4,371.71
- Pentagon cyber command to create force for future
- Iraq summons Iranian ambassador over bombardment
- Car crashes into eatery in NY movie stunt; 2 hurt
- Laos: Pregnancy means Briton won't face execution
- MillerCoors 1Q profit rises on higher prices
- Queen Elizabeth II to mark Kew Gardens anniversary
- Afghan lawmakers seek NIreland peace lessons
- Georgia says it halts army mutiny; all is calm
- President's plan to visit El Salvador still on track
- US stock futures steady after big gains
- Rajasthan vs. Punjab Scores
- Turkey says clan feud led to attack that killed 44
- German police seize
- German police seize
- German police seize euro400,000 in narcotics
- Lavrov pulls out of Russia-NATO meeting
- Itau-Unibanco profit falls 29 pct. in 1st quarter
- EU vows to cut debt to cover costs of elderly
- On May 5, Mexican dominance irks other Latinos
- Le Guen to leave PSG at end of season
- World stocks steady after recent big gains
- An Obama bump for lucky novelist
- Angry French prison guards block jails
- `Fringe' wins a second-season renewal from Fox
- Germany's Metro makes
- Germany's Metro makes
- Germany's Metro makes
- Germany's Metro makes
- Germany's Metro makes
- Germany's Metro makes
- Spanish judge asks US if it will probe torture
- Germany's Metro makes euro100 million 1Q net loss
- Israeli FM meets Italy's Berlusconi
- EU Parliament approves new gas pump rules
- 'Billy Elliot,' 'God of Carnage' score Tony noms
- Ex-president and wife face more charges
- Prince Charles, animated frog fight deforestation
- Pakistan expects up to 500,000 refugees from Swat
- Hannover Re 1Q net profit up 43 percent
- Police: Homemade liquor kills 15 in eastern India
- Siemens plans wind turbine plant in Kansas
- England to bid for 2015 Rugby World Cup
- Chiayi farmers promote unique blend of coffee, handmade sugar
- Iraq summons Iranian ambassador over bombardment
- Zimbabwe sends activists back to torture prison
- Protests in Nepal as parties try to form new gov't
- Itau-Unibanco profit falls 4 pct. in 1st quarter
- Croatia agrees plan for ending row with Slovenia
- Yemen cracks down on press freedom
- WTA-Italian Open Results
- Retiree mistakes card for noisy neighbors
- Emirates CEO: No delay on new aircraft orders
- German court keeps ban on Monsanto corn
- Le Guen to leave PSG at end of season
- No ransom demand, no motive in US abduction
- UNHCR: Security improved in 10 Iraqi provinces
- Last year's runner up knocked out in Rome
- Rajasthan rattles up 211-4 against Punjab in IPL
- Afghan officials say dozens dead in airstrikes
- China changes visa rules for US citizens
- Gates: US will keep allies in loop on Iran efforts
- Jimmy Fallon, Trent Reznor among Webby winners
- Norwegian police detain 6 in bank scam
- Police: 15 die in India after bus catches fire
- Beiersdorf 1Q net profit falls 31 pct
- Critics question self-inspections for flu in pigs
- Yemen halts 7 papers amid southern rioting
- List of nominees for 2009 Tony Award
- Stocks mixed after prior day's big gains
- Sweden to sell state-owned pharmacies
- Ex-president and wife face more charges (update-1)
- `Scrubs' finale is for season, or maybe forever
- EU Parliament passes new ship pollution rules
- Lavrov pulls out of Russia-NATO meeting
- Newcastle suspends Barton after red card
- Stocks dip after prior day's big gains
- Sources: Chinese ships come dangerously at sea
- MND to lend aboriginal servicemen for star director's new film
- 4 Arabs lose Israeli citizenship over suspect ties
- World markets steady ahead of stress test results
- Bernanke: Economy should grow again later in 2009
- UN issues critical report on Gaza fighting
- Madrid: We never intended to spy on Rio
- Archer Daniels Midland 3Q profit tumbles
- Coach and backer of Hoffenheim settle dispute
- Serb officer's murder acquittal overturned
- Russian gays want parade before Eurovision final
- Rajasthan vs. Punjab Result
- Bahrain, Saudi, most vulnerable to oil shock
- Prince, animated frog fight deforestation
- Germany's Merkel visits former Stasi prison
- Estoril Open Results
- German minister refuses to apologize for tax spat
- Germany says no to EU bank stress tests
- McCann confirmed as 2012 Olympics marketing body
- Urawa moves into first place in J-League
- AFC: Tianjin win comes too late
- Singapore Armed Forces draws 1-1 with Shanghai
- Mexican football remains behind closed doors
- Swine flu outbreak costs Mexico $2.2 billion
- Channel Tunnel marks 15th anniversary _ in black
- Taichung County to hold art exhibition in memory of Qi Baishi
- Iran leader visits Syria, will meet Hamas chief
- Ferrer advances for 1st time at Estoril Open
- Man stable after 1st US double hand transplant
- Medvedev: Russia may ease political hurdles
- Taiwan calls for regional cooperation in annual ADB meeting
- Afghan official sees 30 bodies killed in airstrike
- Zimbabwe judge sends 15 activists back to prison
- Pakistan expects 500,000 to flee Taliban fighting
- Conservative Republican to lead on US court pick
- Russian gays to hold parade on Eurovision final
- Britain publishes list of people banned from entry
- Kolkata win toss and opt to bat first vs. Delhi
- Aso: Germany moved faster than Japan on crisis
- Hamas leader says group wants to resolve conflict
- AP Sportlight
- Stocks dip as Bernanke gives guarded outlook
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Esteghlal draws 1-1 with Al Ittihad
- Judge boots problem juror in US terrorism case
- Puerto Rico driver draws gun on off-duty officer
- UK 'unwelcome' list bars 22 alleged extremists
- Dubai promoter: Rihanna shelves May concert
- US seeks Saudi influence on Pakistani leaders
- Subject, photographer of Kent State image reunite
- Energy prices fall before crude storage report
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- Adidas 1Q net profit falls 97 percent to
- US service sector contracts, but at slower pace
- Mexicans fly home amid China flu quarantine spat
- President calls for end to confrontation between overseas Chinese
- GCC leaders choose Riyadh to host regional bank
- 3 resorts bid to host 2015 Alpine skiing worlds
- Bristol Palin promotes teen pregnancy prevention
- US probe of interrogation memo lawyers nears end
- Czech caretaker premier announces his cabinet
- Witness: men joke about bombing US base in Germany
- WHO: More confirmed cases, deaths from swine flu
- Molson Coors 1Q profit more than doubles to $75.7M
- Smith and Ojha guide Rajasthan to victory in IPL
- Scientists unveil chocolate-fueled race car
- Rajasthan vs. Punjab Scoreboard
- Boston Globe to resume talks with largest union
- Brazil 1Q industrial output slumps 14.7 percent
- Paisley says wife dreamed name of their new son
- US: ethanol crops displace climate-friendly ones
- Israeli minister arrives in France for talks
- Chad accuses Sudan of supporting new rebel push
- Pole slain in Pakistan buried in hometown
- Biden says Israel must back two-state peace deal
- Emirates CEO: No delay on new aircraft orders
- WHO: swine flu epidemic still spreading
- Capitals beat Penguins 4-3
- Rockets outmuscle Lakers 100-92 in series opener
- Greinke sharp in win over White Sox
- James gets Most Valuable Player
- Aston Villa into Europe as Hull falters
- Sidelines
- Final prize is not the only motivation for dark arts Chelsea or jilted Barcelona
- China celebrates singles world table tennis titles
- Higgins overpowers Murphy to win final
- Map points the way to stars in Austin
- Asian stocks end mixed
- Greenback gains momentum against yen, euro
- Wall Street stocks rally on hopes of recovery
- Oil prices fall in Asian trade
- Taiwan share prices close up 0.78 percent
- Westin offers anniversary package
- Mercer hosts global web briefings on swine flu
- HTC Magic to hit Taiwan mart
- TAS Flea Market slated for May 16
- Farglory introduces MICE service
- U.S. beef can be focus of superb Chinese dishes
- Buy candied Jujube Cake at Westin Taipei to help the elderly in Hualien
- In Brief
- Top Swiss bank UBS issues corporate credit warning
- Adidas Q1 net profit falls 97 percent to 5m euros
- Fiat eyeing General Motors operations in Latin America
- Alcatel-Lucent net loss widens in first quarter, report says
- German retail giant Metro posts first quarter loss
- German official invites Arabs to invest in VW
- U.S. anti-trust inquiry into Google, Apple: report
- ASEAN eyes speed up of economic integration
- Taiwan's Powerchip expects profit in Q4
- Brain abnormality found in tots with autism: report
- U.S. court orders new look at Janet Jackson breast case
- Allen seeks to block Farrow's testimony
- Farm-to-table pioneer honored at food 'Oscars'
- In Brief
- 'Angels & Demons' premieres in Rome with Hanks
- 'Women only' carriages on Beijing subway mulled: report
- 'Twilight' leads MTV award nominees
- Author continues his quest to save the Chinglish language
- Fears of Yemen turning into another Afghanistan
- Pregnant British woman could escape death penalty: Laos
- U.S. reporter's appeal to be heard next week in Iran
- Israel blasts U.N. report on Gaza war
- Pakistan suicide attack, panicked residents flee Swat
- U.S. home prices may be lost for a generation
- What Taiwan can learn from South Korea's Roh
- In Brief
- North Korea operating cyber warfare unit: report
- Georgia accuses Russia of backing military coup
- Mexico awaits return to business as usual
- In Brief
- Taiwan central bank fights back against speculation over currency
- Employment opportunities in Taiwan hit six-month high in May: job bank
- No need to overreact if Beijing acquires aircraft carriers: scholar
- No recall of Japan representative: Taiwan MOFA
- Wufeng Sake - reinventing Japanese tradition
- Blog opened to promote Yushan as world wonder
- Taiwan consumer prices fall for third successive month
- Taiwan DPP chairwoman arrives in Washington
- Sapporo office to open in July: Taiwan MOFA
- Taiwan President Ma's El Salvador plans move on despite swine flu
- More than 40 people killed in Turkish wedding massacre
- Prosecutors add corruption charges against Taiwan Ex President Chen Shui-bian
- Mexicans leave China quarantine
- US looking for Armenia-Azerbaijan breakthrough
- Job opportunities in Taiwan rise to six-month high in May: job bank
- Taiwan president calls for end to confrontation between overseas Chinese
- Taiwan’s Epistar says it’s in talks to invest in China ventures
- Texas confirms first flu death of US resident
- Israeli president: US outreach to Iran OK for now
- Disney profits plunge; recession hurts theme parks
- Taiwan SEF Chairman Chiang Pin-kun resigns
- Taiwan interior minister donates salary to make up voucher loss
- Taiwan Premier orders to step up job program execution
- Taiwan officials deny money from China behind stock market surge
- Taiwan and United States assist Thailand in catching Golden Triangle heroin gang
- Taiwan participant misses Australia’s “best job in the world” despite poll win
- Taiwan top negotiator with China tenders resignation
- Taiwan to distribute extra masks in swine flu scare
- British diplomat visits pregnant Brit in Laos jail
- British lawmakers call for restraint in Sri Lanka
- US plays down incident at sea with Chinese vessels
- Brazil stocks trading even
- World markets book profits after Bernanke warning
- Match between Defensor-Boca delayed a week
- Roxette reunites for European tour dates
- Microsoft moves forward on plan to lay off 5,000
- GCC leaders choose Riyadh to host regional bank
- Serb officer's murder acquittal overturned
- Zimbabwe judge sends 18 activists back to prison
- Celtics' Powe has successful surgery
- Chile: Economic activity down 0.7 percent in March
- Kolkata vs. Delhi Scoreboard
- WHO: Swine flu survivors will gain 'some' immunity
- Kolkata vs. Delhi Scores
- White House, Republicans meet on climate law
- Scientists: another Mount Redoubt eruption likely
- New Swiss Guard chief open to letting women serve
- Stocks dip as investors take profits after jump
- Scientists: US volcano likely to erupt again soon
- SEC chief says new short-selling rules a priority
- China's Ai Weiwei to design Mermaid substitute
- Injury concern over unbeaten racehorse Overdose
- Dom DeLuise, actor, comedian and chef, dies
- Israel opens inquiry over West Bank casualties
- Nalbandian likely to have hip surgery
- Norman: Golf finale will show Dubai in right light
- Armstrong to ride as support for Leipheimer
- UN demands Israel compensation for strikes in Gaza
- Obama, Biden go out for burgers
- Van Wyk smashes 74 as Kolkata makes 154 in IPL
- Queen marks Kew Gardens' 250th anniversary
- Baby dies after being thrown from car in US
- Prosecutors allege bribery at German truck maker
- IMF urged to link Sri Lanka loan to rights
- Jelena Jankovic wins in Rome
- Israeli minister arrives in France for talks
- Africa scrambles to prevent arrival of swine flu
- House Dems narrow energy, climate bill differences
- Iowa plant ex-worker wants ID theft plea withdrawn
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1800 GMT
- US plant ex-worker wants ID theft plea withdrawn
- EU launches online consumer guide
- Armstrong to ride Giro in support of Leipheimer
- Rogge: Downturn cuts $34 million from IOC coffers
- Hewitt, Cilic advance into 2nd round at BMW Open
- Berlusconi denies claim he had affair with teen
- St. Kitts to help workers buy land, get benefits
- US: Pakistan not a failed state
- Phelps returns from suspension, ready to race
- Spain's swine flu cases rise to 73
- US submits first plan for new UN climate treaty
- Obama administration seeks $63B for world health
- Man gets 4 years for cocaine distribution in US
- NYC appointee resigns after `bandito' remark
- Georgia says it halts army mutiny to disrupt NATO
- Maine moves a step closer to allowing gay marriage
- Iran, Syria back Palestinian militancy
- US envoys head to Asia to assess North Korea talks
- US no longer advising schools close for swine flu
- US envoys head to Syria
- Marilyn French, feminist and novelist, dies
- Madrid's 2016 bid goes ahead amid spy claims
- Norman: Golf finale will show Dubai in right light
- Victoria Principal sues former housekeeper
- La. judge: C-Murder can stay under house arrest
- US House Democrats move ahead on climate bill
- Airlines group says no big impact from swine flu
- Washington state may fine airline for dumping fuel
- Berlusconi denies any relationship with teen
- Kolkata vs. Delhi Result
- Germany: Obama may visit this summer
- US warns P&G over problems at Puerto Rico plant
- Mexico tries to restart economy after flu shutdown
- Obama, Biden satisfy sizzling burger craving
- Armstrong to auction off artist-designed bikes
- PM: Iraqis need help with intelligence gathering
- Weyerhaeuser posts 1Q loss on weak housing market
- Iran says US reporter's appeal will be next week
- NBC airs Farrah Fawcett's cancer journal
- AK Steel cuts its second-quarter outlook
- Davydenko, Ferrer advance at Estoril Open
- Roberto Alomar apparently settles sex lawsuit
- Injury threatens I Want Revenge's racing career
- MLS suspends Real Salt Lake's Morales for one game
- Saudi Electric: $22B for electricity
- Desert Party injured, out indefinitely
- Demjanjuk to ask Supreme Court to stop deportation
- Palestine coach faces hurdles ahead of game
- France tells Israeli minister peace process urgent
- Victoria Principal sues former housekeeper
- UN will seek action on travel restrictions
- Belarus' Lukashenko to skip EU meeting
- Umm-Salal draws 2-2 with Al Jazira in ACL
- Venezuela detains US citizen wanted in the US
- Delhi crush Kolkata by 9 wickets
- UN will seek action on travel restrictions
- Gold prices little changed as demand weakens
- Kelly defends his decision to skip British Open
- Bank stocks mostly lower ahead of stress tests
- US bombing run kills dozens, Afghans say
- Iraq investigating death of US troops
- Obama administration seeks $63B for world health
- Safina, Jankovic win opening matches in Rome
- 'Family Guy' spinoff gets added boost from Fox
- US lawmakers seek funding for bat disease research
- US House Democrats narrow climate bill differences
- US no longer advising schools close for swine flu
- Green prince, animated frog fight deforestation
- Analysts mixed on banks as test results loom
- Man pleads guilty to e-mail threat against Obama
- Puerto Rico teachers told to work on their holiday
- Lenders group objects to sale to Fiat
- Marilyn French, feminist and novelist, dies at 79
- Quarantined Mexicans leave China for Mexico City
- US's Holbrooke: Pakistan not a failed state
- Boxer dies 5 days after fight in Dallas
- US judge sets bond for mom who swung baby
- Dom DeLuise, actor, comedian and chef, dies at 75
- Teams ready for quarterfinals at ice hockey worlds
- Texas confirms first flu death of US resident
- Ettifaq beats Bunyodkor 4-0 in Asian CL
- Stocks slip as investors take profits after jump
- Demjanjuk to ask Supreme Court to stop deportation
- Yemen: 2 students die while playing with bomb
- Al-Shabab beats Sepahan 2-1 in Asian CL
- Medvedev could lower hurdles for parties
- Experts: Mild swine flu could quickly turn deadly
- French president says EU-Turkey need common forum
- Man gets 4 years for cocaine distribution
- Thousands flee fighting in Pakistan valley
- Stocks slip as traders take profits after surge
- Disney 2Q profits plunge 46 percent
- Gang member allegedly kept guns at child care
- Delhi go top of IPL standings with win
- Dollar mixed as US service sector index contracts
- US stocks slip as traders take profits after surge
- Man United reaches Champions League final again
- Blue Jays score 7 in 7th to beat Indians 10-6
- US administration addressing climate change
- Man United reaches Champions League final again
- Tony Dungy meets with Michael Vick in prison
- Champions League Glance
- Washington city council okays same-sex marriage
- UK 'unwelcome' list bars 22 alleged extremists
- Mexican mayor: Army will fight cartels permanently
- Disney profits plunge; recession hurts theme parks
- Israeli president: US approach to Iran OK for now
- Microsoft moves forward on plan to lay off 5,000
- Mexico to invest $2 billion in economy hit by flu
- Dow Chemical to offer $1.63B in common stock
- Mental exam sought for Jamaica hijack suspect
- Christy Turlington Burns aims to be model advocate
- Las Vegas Sands reports wider 1Q loss
- Book: Kennedy ended Senate bid to please her kids
- Mexican football remains behind closed doors
- Lyon suspends Brazilian midfielder Fabio Santos
- US: Pakistan needs pressure to fight Taliban
- Tracking Bernanke's comments on the economy
- ATP-Serbia Open Results
- GM may seek 1-for-100 reverse stock split
- US senator asks military to step up pirate patrols
- Trainer of Musket Man Leaning toward Preakness run
- First face transplant patient in US shows face
- Canada to talk trade despite EU seal product ban
- Passengers from US bus crash returning to France
- Labor leader killed in Venezuela
- French judge wants to probe 3 African leaders
- Mom in baby-as-weapon case posts bail
- Bernanke more optimistic, sees growth in 2009
- Judge: C-Murder can stay under house arrest
- Administration addressing ethanol, climate change
- French student attacked in 6 places, court hears
- Bulls, Boks scrumhalf du Preez out with torn calf
- Tipsarevic sets up match with Djokovic in Belgrade
- Elizabeth Edwards to appear on Oprah Winfrey show
- Schwarzenegger says California needs pot debate
- Penguins keen to get Malkin firing for playoffs
- Electronic Arts posts smaller 4Q loss
- Lincecum pitches Giants past Cubs
- Actor Jackman meets striker Ronaldo in Brazil
- Las Vegas casino report weak 1st quarter
- Fletcher cries at missing Champions League final
- SEC charges pair with insider trading in swaps
- Lenders group objects to sale to Fiat
- Israeli president: US outreach to Iran OK for now
- Doornbos fastest rookie at more than 221 mph
- Mexican mayor: Army will stay to fight cartels
- IRL-Indianapolis 500 Entries List
- Man stable after 1st US double hand transplant
- GM plans 1-for-100 reverse stock split
- Muliaina re-signs with New Zealand
- NY Times raising prices again to offset ad slump
- Official: Bailout returns will have conditions
- Missile defense satellite launched from California
- Bolivian opposition denies alleged tie to 'plot'
- US woman who spent 61 years in iron lung dies
- Holbrooke: Pressure Pakistan to fight Taliban
- Ferguson closer to rectifying United's Euro record
- Lawmakers seek funding for bat disease research
- Tiger is back, but without the same power
- 2 inmates in 'Shawshank' escape plead guilty
- Scandalous photos surface of 'Father Oprah'
- Serena Williams loses in Rome;
- UK considering prosecuting international genocides
- Mexican stocks rise on government stimulus package
- Tampa's Garza beats Orioles again
- Man accused of robbing NBA's Walker gets 21 years
- Terror support suspect seeks to be released
- Texan dies of swine flu; Mexico ready for business
- Report: Favre to meet with Vikings coach Childress
- Boston Globe proposes steep wage cut for union
- Lugo: Dictatorship-era aide must tell of bodies
- US tour to promote players' charity donations
- Las Vegas casinos report weak 1st quarter
- Source says US interrogation memo charges unlikely
- Flu cancels Mexico's Cinco de Mayo celebrations
- French judge wants to investigate 3 Africa leaders
- Serena Williams loses in Rome
- WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT
- GM promises plug-in hybrid by early 2011
- Wednesday, May 13
- Mich. opposes Chrysler sale over workers' comp
- US man is latest accused recession bank robber
- Donkey basketball endures despite some protests
- AP analysis: empty neighborhoods fill Rust Belt
- Heavy rains leave 186K homeless in northern Brazil
- Hamburg wary of Werder Bremen in UEFA Cup
- Balsillie makes offer to buy Coyotes
- 4 Trinidad cops accused of stealing 1,000 animals
- World Golf Glance
- Red Sox's Matsuzaka makes rehab start in Triple-A
- First lady: Sesame Street tops everything
- Gunmen kill Mexican journalist in northern state
- 2nd swine flu death in Texas; Mexico set to reopen
- Haitian migrant decapitated in Dominican Republic
- Westpac half-year profits fall 1.2 percent
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- Search for US poet in Japan to be scaled down
- Heavy rains kill 19 in Brazil, leave 186K homeless
- Law would let Venezuela take over oil contractors
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Chinese plane to arrive from Mexico
- 4 dead as floods and landslides hit Martinique
- Developments on swine flu worldwide
- Amazon floods leave 186K homeless, death toll 19
- Gangs set homes ablaze in Jamaica slum, killing 1
- Copa Libertadores Glance
- Caribbean news briefs
- Australia out of bidding for 2015, 2019 WCups
- Palmeiras edges Sport 1-0 in Copa Libertadores
- Canadian pleads guilty in "Toronto 18" bomb plot
- Blackberry owner makes offer to buy Coyotes
- Asia faces weak recovery from slowdown, IMF says
- Foreign exchange rates
- Oil creeps above $54 on economic recovery optimism
- WWI graves of UK, Australian soldiers excavated
- ASIA AT 0300 GMT, Wednesday, May 6, 2009
- Texas confirms first death of US resident with flu
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Malaysia police detain activist after protest call
- Brewers win 8-5 for 17th in row against Pirates
- No buyer for Pablo Picasso painting at NYC auction
- Red Sox complete rainy sweep of Yankees
- Cavaliers ground Hawks 99-72
- Judge OKs procedures for sale of Chrysler assets
- NKorea criticizes US for defense spending
- Asian markets mixed ahead of US bank stress tests
- Navy cancels ship deployment due to swine flu
- Venezuela inflation rises to 28.3 percent in April
- Obama calls for tougher nuclear treaty
- Straits Exchange Foundation chairman tenders resignation
- Fighting erupts in Pakistan as peace deal crumbles
- Maoists vow to step up protests in Nepal
- Senate panel looks at struggling US newspapers
- Obama to press Pakistan on security
- MND opposes return of defector
- Police: 11 dead in Baghdad bombing
- British man wins Australian island dream job
- British man wins Australian island dream job
- BNP Paribas Q1 profit drops 21 percent
- Malaysia sees economic rebound in second half
- Afghan president orders probe into US action
- American League Leaders
- Judge OKs Chrysler's steps toward sale to Fiat
- National League Leaders
- Euro falls against dollar to $1.3250
- National Hockey League
- Luongo, Canucks slow Blackhawks in 3-1 win
- UN calls for cease-fire in Sri Lanka civil war
- Report: Russia to expel Canadians in NATO response
- National Basketball Association
- China rejects US criticism over military strength
- Dodgers match record home winning streak
- Man accused of smuggling songbirds from Vietnam
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to euro944 million
- NBA great Dave Bing wins race for Detroit mayor
- Michelle Obama captivates glittery crowd in NYC
- SKorea announces new aid plan for Afghanistan
- Philippine health chief to Pacquiao: Stay in US
- Public scrutiny blunted bank stress tests
- Munich Re 1Q net profit falls 46 percent
- Red Sox make it 5-0 against Yankees
- Auditors see SEC deficiencies
- Afghanistan orders probe into civilian deaths
- Total 1Q net profit falls 36 percent
- Adecco reports 83 pct drop in 1Q profit
- 8 suspects charged in Turkish attack
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of euro152 million
- Blair: Quartet to unveil Mideast plan in 5-6 weeks
- Report: Russia to expel Canadians in NATO response
- Red Cross: Many Afghans dead in US bombing
- Philippine health chief tells Pacquiao: Stay in US
- Sri Lanka rebels say war takes heavy civilian toll
- US journalist jailed in Iran ends hunger strike
- Malaysia police free kidnapped Sri Lankan children
- Shakhtar hold narrow edge over Dynamo
- Asian markets mixed ahead of US bank stress tests
- Skanska posts 50 pct net profit drop in 1Q
- Retail sales up in Australia; trade surplus widens
- Sri Lanka rebels say war takes heavy civilian toll
- Red Cross: Many Afghans dead after US bombings
- Russia to expel Canadians in NATO response
- ARU says SANZAR breakup would hurt South Africa
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of euro152 million
- US journalist jailed in Iran ends hunger strike
- Interior minister donates salary to make up for voucher shortfall
- Westpac half-year profits fall 1.2 percent
- 8 suspects charged in Turkish attack
- Pope arriving at time when Christians are leaving
- Skanska Q1 net down 50 percent
- Avalanche kills 24 people in Pakistani Kashmir
- Taiwan stocks close higher on heavy turnover
- Greek farmers hold Athens protest for state aid
- 11 dead in Baghdad bombing, say Iraq police
- Somali pirates hijack German-owned ship
- Munich Re 1Q net profit falls 46 percent
- BAE Systems says it's on track for growth
- Nagoya beats Ulsan, tops ACL group
- Troops patrol Indian Kashmir ahead of vote
- Germany's Henkel says 1Q profit slides 46 pct
- Mexicans fly back to home emerging from flu scare
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Oil rises above $54 on economic recovery optimism
- Kaohsiung slips as one of world's top 10 container ports
- Carlsberg losses widen in first quarter
- Britain's services heading towards growth levels
- US hopeful on Yemeni detainee deal
- Holcim reports 80 pct drop in 1Q net profit
- Maldives president receives 2009 Anna Lindh prize
- US hopeful on Yemeni detainee deal
- China shares extend gains on recovery hopes
- Report: UK house prices down 1.7 pct in April
- Government upbeat over economic recovery
- Somali pirates seize German-owned ship
- Iraq to finalize Shell gas deal next June
- BNP Paribas 1Q profit drops 21 percent
- WHO raises tally of human swine flu cases to 1,516
- CRH expects profit cut amid bad economies, weather
- SKorea says NKorea defectors tried to extort money
- Police: Land mine blast kills 9 in eastern India
- Japanese representative's controversial remarks inappropriate: FM
- Report: Magath to Schalke
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to
- Canadian town Vulcan beams up to Trek sneak peek
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to euro944 million
- Blair: New Mideast peace plan unveiled in weeks
- Norwegian DnB NOR bank says 1Q profits soar
- China prepares to release some from flu quarantine
- Somali pirates seize German-owned ship, 11 crew
- Protesters stage small rally outside PM's office
- Rights group: Ethiopia coup suspects held secretly
- Helicopters attack Pakistani militants
- World markets rise ahead of US bank test results
- Boston Globe: Newspaper reaches deal with union
- NKorea quarantining foreigners to fight swine flu
- Petrucci re-elected president of CONI
- World markets brush aside US stress test concerns
- West Indies win toss and put England in to bat
- South African lawmakers meets to elect Jacob Zuma
- E.ON CEO to step down next year
- 15 dead in Baghdad bombing, say Iraqi police
- UN calls on Iraq to halt executions
- Local carnations enough to meet Mother's Day demand
- Malaysia police hold activists after protest call
- EU, Canada to sign deal to open aviation markets
- Serbia defense minister criticizes UN court
- Weststar cast as savior of UK van maker LDV
- Bremen must overcome 1-0 deficit
- Report: Magath to Schalke
- Toni Braxton impersonator faces trial in Suriname
- Philippine death toll in storm climbs to 27
- Germany's Henkel says 1Q profit slides 46 pct
- USOC spokesman Darryl Seibel resigns
- Hanks lends voice, expertise to WWII museum doc
- US dollar mixed in Europe
- Michael J. Fox stays positive on his ABC special
- KMT chairman to visit China
- Glaxo sells US Wellbutrin rights to Biovail
- Quinto hopes to live long, prosper as Vulcan Spock
- CEPD warns of possible impact of swine flu on Taiwan
- Boston Globe reaches deal with largest union
- Vatican Swiss Guards swearing in 32 new troops
- Bosnia to get IMF rescue loan if it starts saving
- Oil rises above $54 on economic recovery optimism
- Airbus cuts 2009-2010 delivery rate for A380
- CCB shares slip amid report BofA may reduce stake
- `Star Trek': Are the hardcore fans onto something?
- Mumbai attack suspect pleads not guilty
- German TV to report live from Tour de France
- Piech, Porsche families meet in Austria
- Swisscom 1Q net profit up 13 percent
- Former McDonald's HK executive gets jail term
- Saudi Arabia beheads 2 Yemeni men
- Russia deputies urge NATO, UN to stem Afghan drugs
- Freezers leave dope cheats in the cold
- Magath leaving Wolfsburg for Schalke
- New exhibition documents Louvre during WWII
- Thai government approves increase on alcohol
- Pope a "pilgrim of peace" on Middle East visit
- Scotland says Libya wants Lockerbie bomber back
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of
- BMW reports 1Q net loss of
- Ma's state visits will display Taiwan's 'soft power': FM
- Tuesday's Sports In Brief
- Bank worries send stock futures lower
- Calif pageant eyes Prejean for contract violations
- Vatican Swiss Guards consider opening to women
- EU, Canada to sign deal to open aviation markets
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to
- Deutsche Post 1Q net profit jumps to
- London's FTSE 100 up 33.89 at 4,370.83
- US allies in Mideast cautious over Iran overtures
- Mexican citizens quarantined in China arrive home
- French fashion designer Pierre Cardin hospitalized
- EasyJet 1H losses double on fuel costs
- Dollar 3-month interbank lending rate drops again
- Armstrong's Astana team in financial crisis
- FM `cautiously optimistic' of continued diplomatic truce with China
- Deposition: Paris Hilton is a promotion machine
- More cemeteries offering eco-friendly burials
- Radical Muslim preacher freed from UK jail
- 4 moderate quakes in Macedonia, no damage reported
- Pakistani army: Troops kill about 35 militants
- Germany plans to extend troops' mission in Kosovo
- Marsh & McLennan returns to profitability in 1Q
- NATO holds Georgia war games, Russia critical
- Asian football braces for showdown
- Compuware sells software line to British company
- Russia, angered over spy scandal, expels Canadians
- Armstrong's Astana team in financial crisis
- Judge frees Zimbabwean rights activist
- Bahrain to end labor sponsorship by employers
- Sweden confirms first case of swine flu
- Somali pirates seize German ship, 11 crew
- Source: No charges seen for terror memo writers
- Ford invests $550M to bring new Focus to market
- WTA-Italian Open Results
- England vs. West Indies Score
- Oil rises above $54 on economic recovery optimism
- Sochi plans `ahead of schedule and on budget'
- Jankovic advances to Rome quarterfinals
- UAE compensates Bangladeshi child camel jockeys
- Israeli police bust Palestinian artifact thieves
- England-West Indies Scoreboard,
- NY AG questions Chevron in pollution lawsuit
- Rights group: Ethiopia coup suspects held secretly
- Scotland: Lockerbie bomber must drop appeal
- AFC: Newcastle beats Beijing Guoan 2-1
- Guinea recalls 30 ambassadors, from US to China
- BofA shares fall on reports of $34B shortfall
- Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens
- Report: GM adds shifts at Oshawa for Camaro demand
- EU says trade talks with China may speed recovery
- Upbeat signs as Bank of England rate-setters meet
- England reaches 88-1 at lunch vs. West Indies
- European stocks rise despite expected US losses
- Mexicans arrive home to country emerging from flu
- Norway's central bank cuts key rate a half point
- EU Parliament bars far-right leader from presiding
- Mozambique police arrest 4 in dam sabotage plot
- FIFA top official recovering well
- Pope's Mideast trip not the same as John Paul's
- German court rejects Demjanjuk appeal
- Pakistani army: Troops kill over 60 militants
- Ajax coach Van Basten quits
- Serbia criticizes UN court over new sentence
- Israeli police bust Palestinian artifact thieves
- European stocks extend gains after US jobs data
- Madoff secy believes he's silent to protect others
- Face transplant recipient: 'I'm not a monster'
- Total 1Q net profit falls 36 percent
- UN chief urges immediate end to Gaza trade ban
- Spain arrest 29 in alleged Cuban migrant ring
- 1,200 homes evacuated as US wildfire slows
- UAE compensates Bangladeshi child camel racers
- BofA shares rise amid reports of $34B shortfall
- Jobless situation improving; fewer people on the dole: CLA
- Family attacked in Puerto Rico drive-by shooting
- Moldovan journalists protest lack of press freedom
- US, EU strike deal to end beef trade spat
- FDIC chief calls for 'systemic risk council'
- IAEA: Weapons grade uranium traces found in Egypt
- Deschamps faces tough challenge with Marseille
- Obama to press Pakistan on fight against Taliban
- Somali pirates seize German ship, 10 crew
- FIA chief Mosley's son found dead in London home
- FIFA World Rankings List
- Weststar cast as savior of UK van maker LDV
- Now that's a haul: Greek robbers steal man's home
- Police clash with Maoist supporters in Nepal
- Stocks open higher as report says job losses slow
- Pakistan pounds Taliban; fighters pour into Swat
- EU Parliament approves multibillion spending plan
- Museum to regulate visitor flow to ensure quality service
- Investigation of NY Wal-Mart trampling death ends
- AP Sportlight
- Judge frees Zimbabwean rights activist, 14 others
- Berlin court rejects Demjanjuk appeal
- Short-term employment project to be extended for six months
- Clinton kicks off Afghan-Pakistan talks
- BMW Open Results
- Leandro goal gives Gamba win over Shandong
- US stocks climb as report says job losses slow
- Red Cross says US bombing killed Afghan civilians
- Ballesteros says he `suffered like a dog'
- Merkel: No alternative to 2-state Mideast solution
- Mexico swine flu death toll rises to 42
- Madoff secretary: His silence is protecting others
- South African lawmakers elects Jacob Zuma
- BBC to broadcast Bono's tribute poem to Elvis
- Gates meets troops in Afghanistan
- Marsh & McLennan posts 1Q profit, shares rise
- Marines helicopter crashes in US; 2 killed
- Spain leads world ranking for 11th straight month
- World markets rally on positive US jobs data
- FDIC chief calls for 'systemic risk council'
- US-EU beef trade spat nears end
- Cilic advances at BMW Open
- Death toll from Brazil floods increases to 29
- Oil prices jump to new high for the year
- John Cleese recalls golden age of `Fawlty Towers'
- Israeli planes bomb Gaza smuggling tunnels
- Usain Bolt to resume training this week in Jamaica
- Libya: Lockerbie bomber prepared to drop appeal
- Ajax coach Van Basten quits
- Catholic cardinal: IRA dissidents shame Ireland
- England-West Indies Scores
- Joint Taiwan, U.S., Thailand effort busts Golden Triangle drug ring
- Britain confirms 4 more cases of swine flu
- Police: US man stole baby's ashes during break-in
- Stocks mostly rise on hopes of easing unemployment
- Deccan wins toss and opts to bat first vs. Mumbai
- Police to protect Guyana power company workers
- England vs. West Indies Scoreboard
- Continental workers protest at second French site
- British Airways traffic edges up in April
- Report: FBI slow to update terror watchlist
- Blair: New Mideast peace plan unveiled in weeks
- Czech upper chamber approves Lisbon treaty
- Alyson Felix eyes 200 meters gold in Berlin
- Informants allege proposed Blackwater weapons dump
- Amazon's larger Kindle for textbooks, periodicals
- Hannover hires Schmadtke as new sporting director
- Russian Gen. Valentin Varennikov dies at 85
- Estoril Open Results
- England reaches 182-4 at tea in 1st test at Lord's
- WHO raises tally of human swine flu cases to 1,658
- US envoys make second trip to Syria since March
- Amazon's larger Kindle for textbooks, periodicals
- Spain arrest 29 in alleged Cuban migrant ring
- Bahrain to end labor sponsorship by employers
- South African lawmakers elect Jacob Zuma
- Gates meets US troops in Afghanistan
- Al Hilal beats Saba Battery 1-0
- Spain: 2 small explosions, no injuries
- Blake beats Gil to advance at Estoril Open
- Clinton: US regrets loss of life in Afghanistan
- Israel discusses Lebanon border village pullout
- PepsiCo CEO reiterates interest in bottlers
- Report: FBI slow to update terror watchlist
- Polish city gets memorial to kids who fled Nazis
- Judge agrees to freeze US chimp's owner assets
- Wal-Mart pays $2M to avoid charges in death probe
- Stocks rising in Latin America
- US state lawmakers OK gay marriage
- Taiwan bourse skyrockets on imminent opening to Chinese investors
- RBS completes management shakeup
- Israeli police bust Palestinians with ancient text
- PepsiCo CEO reiterates interest in bottlers
- South African lawmakers elects Jacob Zuma
- Driver in fatal bus wreck arrested at US border
- Jankovic advances to Rome quarterfinals
- France says it will take Algerian from Guantanamo
- EU Parliament ends 5-year term before June ballot
- Dalai Lama offers invocation for NY state Senate
- Hidden Auschwitz message hailed as rare find
- Garmin posts steep decline in 1Q earnings
- 'He is my Wife, He is my Mother" to premiere in Taipei
- Take Mom to a feast at Evergreen Laurel
- Mother's Day at Sheraton Taipei
- Miyama presents dining specials
- Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan well prepared in face of H1N1 flu crisis
- Celebrate Mother's Day with Samsung new phones
- Mother's Day at Miramar Garden Taipei
- Chrysler's greedy hedge fund holdouts get it right
- Taiwan needs more true global options
- In Brief
- DPP plans overnight sit-in to challenge KMT 'martial law'
- Taiwan participant Wang misses Australia's 'best job in the world'
- Taiwan Interior minister Liao donates salary to make up for voucher shortfall
- In Brief
- Taiwan DPP plans overnight sit-in to challenge KMT 'martial law'
- Taiwan participant Wang misses Australia's 'best job in the world'
- Interior minister Liao donates salary to make up for voucher shortfall
- Enterovirus kills boy from Taiwan Tainan County
- Fashion photographer embraces Buddhism
- Taiwan celebrities join 'T for Tibet' campaign
- Taiwan Government upbeat over economic recovery
- Taiwan Government denies money from China fueling stock market surge
- Taiwan MND opposes return of defector Lin
- Taiwan government to distribute extra masks in H1N1 scare
- Cruise with 340 Chinese tourists to arrive in Kaohsiung, Taiwan
- Taiwan’s Cathay Financial to invest NT$100 billion in China
- Formosa Hotels to double rooms on better Taiwan-China relations
- Obama to seek $17 billion in budget savings
- Police and protesters clash in Georgia's capital
- Israel police mount Operation White Robe for pope
- Taiwan ex-president Chen remains in custody
- Taiwan government plans to subsidize salary to quarantined workers
- May 17 sit-in a test to Ma’s attitude: Taiwan DPP
- Taiwan National Palace Museum limits groups amid onslaught of China tourists
- China divorce needs certification by Taiwan court: MAC
- Taiwan top negotiator with China determined to resign
- Taiwan ex-President Chen Shui-bian starts hunger strike amid concern for health
- Canadian students released from China quarantine
- Police say designer claims actor head-butted him
- Timeline surrounding arrest of US reporter in Iran
- Oil prices jump to high for the year
- Biographical details about jailed reporter in Iran
- Key moments in the struggle for Swat Valley
- World markets rally modestly ahead of stress tests
- NATO holds Georgia war games, Russia critical
- Otto hopeful win can reignite season
- Mumbai vs. Deccan Scores
- Jordan says new approach to Mideast peace emerging
- Russian Gen. Valentin Varennikov dies at 85
- EU lawmakers back new banking rules
- London's FTSE 100 up 59.55 at 4,396.49
- US dollar mostly lower in Europe
- Eeds: UPDATES with details on operation.
- Brown holds meeting on Gurkhas
- Pfannberger pulls out of Giro after positive test
- A fifth of US homes have only mobile phones,
- Euro-zone retail sales slide by record 4.2 pct
- Valverde files complaint against Italian committee
- Bermuda cricket coach to step down amid criticism
- Gov't test says American Express doesn't need cash
- French prison workers protest for 3rd straight day
- Russia edges Belarus 4-3 at ice hockey worlds
- 2 killed as small plane crashes at Florida airport
- Truckmaker MAN investigates commission payments
- Deccan score 145-6 against Mumbai in IPL
- Chrysler lenders group releases list of 9 members
- Mega security planned for pope's Israel visit
- Spain: small blast blamed on ETA
- Israel says it won't apologize for Gaza war
- Death toll from Brazil floods increases to 30
- Maine governor signs bill allowing gay marriage
- US voices regret over Afghan deaths
- WHO to examine pandemic vaccine switch next week
- Czech upper chamber approves Lisbon treaty
- IMF to provide limited help to Zimbabwe
- Kerry: US newspapers look like endangered species
- Hawks' Horford rests ankle
- EU increases funds for financial oversight
- Haiti rejects Mexican aid ship on swine flu fears
- EU, Canada start talks on free trade agreement
- Car bombs kill 17 in Baghdad, Iraqi police say
- Europe, WADA close in on weekend deal
- US report: FBI slow to update terror watchlist
- Village guards among suspects in Turkish attack
- Canadian scientists genetically sequence virus
- Jelena Dokic's father detained in Serbia
- Audit: US air traffic systems vulnerable to attack
- Banks returning bailouts will face conditions
- World hunger continues to grow
- US backs drug that treats diabetes via the brain
- US commander: Taliban beheading led to air strikes
- Amex, JPMorgan, Bank of New York Mellon pass tests
- Canadians first to sequence swine flu virus
- Botswana publishers challenge media law
- Calderon and Boluda among 14 charged with fraud
- Major attacks in Iraq since Jan. 1
- Piech, Porsche families indicate merger interest
- Kenyans hand over more than 100 kilos of ivory
- Fearing swine flu, Haiti rejects Mexican aid ship
- Safina, Jankovic advance to Rome quarterfinals
- 5th US state, Maine, allows same-sex marriage
- IMF to provide limited help to Zimbabwe
- Man tries to attack Saudi Embassy
- Fiat rescue would help Opel, Germany cautious
- Piech, Porsche families indicate merger interest
- Amazon seeks more paths for sales with new Kindle
- Judge agrees to freeze US chimp's owner assets
- GM recalls 300 new Camaros due to cable problem
- Moscow says NATO ties OK, despite expulsions
- Heat wave causes misery in Sudan's capital
- Henry ruled out of Champions League semifinal
- 2 killed in crash of small plane at US airport
- Audit: air traffic systems vulnerable to attack
- HBO gives go-ahead to series about New Orleans
- US auction house to sell torture devices
- Man gets life in prison for US boat killings
- Mumbai vs. Deccan Result
- Several said injured in Georgia clash
- Porsche to form "integrated" carmaker with VW
- NYC Council honors Gloria Steinem
- US officials: police foil Pentagon security breach
- Italy and Malta set for new standoff on migrants
- US commander: Taliban beheading led to airstrikes
- England reaches 289-7 at close of 1st day
- Experts: nearly 1 billion hungry people in world
- US' Clinton praises Pakistan military action
- Bendtner apologizes for behavior outside nightclub
- Ford invests $550M to bring new Focus to market
- EU Parliament rejects law allowing Internet cutoff
- NHL boss skeptical of Balsillie offer for Coyotes
- Obama plans a scaled back National Day of Prayer
- 15 is median age of US swine flu hospital cases
- Poland confirms first case of swine flu
- Russia edges Belarus 4-3 at ice hockey worlds
- Musket Man will compete in Preakness Stakes
- IOC tours Madrid's 2016 Olympics venues
- Ecuador's final tally confirms Correa re-election
- Vatican paper: 'Angels & Demons' film is harmless
- Greek parliament debates motion on Siemens
- F1 teams want urgent talks with FIA over cap
- US citizen Berenson, imprisoned in Peru, has son
- Report: Abdul tells of struggle with painkillers
- 5 men executed in Mexico City suburb
- UAE's Sharjah pulls out of ACL match
- IMF approves $20.6 billion credit line for Poland
- Colombian colonel arrested in 4 killings
- Here she comes: Saudi's Miss Beautiful Morals
- Davydenko, Blake advances at Estoril Open
- Police and protesters clash in Georgia's capital
- Sharma stars in 19-run win for Deccan in IPL
- Notorious UK Crime Museum's items may be displayed
- Rain halts Indy 500 rookie practice
- Premier League plans changes on financial rules
- Obama pressing Pakistan, Afghan leaders on Taliban
- Cavaliers guard Pavlovic breaks nose in playoff
- Bravo replacing `Runway' with `The Fashion Show'
- Mumbai vs. Deccan Scoreboard
- 9 hurt, including movie crew members, in NY crash
- NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL bosses focus on economy
- Demjanjuk wants US high court to stop deportation
- Median age of US swine flu hospital cases is 15
- Flamengo signs Brazil striker Adriano
- US senator wants to force bird strike reporting
- Magna International confirms talks for Opel share
- Vatican paper: 'Angels & Demons' film is harmless
- Marine helicopter crashes in California; 2 killed
- Armstrong angry over Astana crisis on eve of Giro
- US Senat hears a dim forecast for newspapers
- Details of 'stress tests' of 19 US financial firms
- Jonathan Demme's Haitian art on display in NYC
- Players: A tournament where the course is the star
- Mexicans arrive home to country emerging from flu
- Wesleyan student fatally shot; suspect at large
- IMF approves $20.6 billion credit line for Poland
- 9 movie crew members hurt in car crash near set
- IndyCar teams cope with schedule cutback and rain
- Murder suspect in court has swastika on head
- Pro-Israel lobbyist hits back at prosecutors
- Armstrong angry over Astana crisis on eve of Giro
- Swedish Football Results
- Stocks jump as fears ebb about bank 'stress tests'
- Israel says 'secret' detention center is empty
- Media groups win battle against UK govt
- Mark Martin to drive full NASCAR schedule in 2010
- Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens
- Howard picked for NBA's All-Defensive Team
- News Corp. 3Q net profit up 1 percent
- Dollar slides as investors buy up stocks, oil
- Strong wind forecast at US fire; homes at risk
- Obama: Pakistan, Afghanistan fighting terrorists
- Castroneves savoring every moment at this Indy run
- Obama pledges effort to halt civilian war deaths
- Israel says it won't apologize for Gaza war
- Brazil army rushes to aid flood victims, 30 dead
- Firefighters battle blaze at historic Vegas casino
- Small earthquake noted near South Carolina coast
- Audit finds celebrity records improperly checked
- Barcelona draws 1-1 with Chelsea to reach final
- Washington won't fine airline for dumping fuel
- 6 Puerto Ricans arrested for disrupting Congress
- US beats Finland 3-2 at ice hockey worlds
- Mountain-dwelling pika may need US protection
- Pakistan targets militant-held valley
- Ducks D Wisniewski to remain in hospital
- Uruguayan author Benedetti released from hospital
- Red Cross says dozens of Afghans killed in US raid
- 2 groups of Apache descendants fight over remains
- Obama praises Afghan, Pakistan commitments
- For sale: Torture devices from 16th century
- Djokovic advances to quarterfinals of Serbia Open
- Madoff secretary: His silence is protecting others
- Senate hears a dim forecast for newspapers' future
- New Yorker imprisoned in Peru gives birth to boy
- UN: Palestinian land use around Bethlehem limited
- Agreement keeps Boston Globe alive, but what next?
- Gold moves higher as dollar falls, stocks rally
- Cisco earnings fall 21 pct but beat expectations
- Rabbi: Calf was used for kosher slaughter practice
- New Hampshire legislators vote for gay marriage
- US beats Finland 3-2 at ice hockey worlds
- News Corp. 3Q net profit up 1 percent
- Maine, New Hampshire lawmakers for gay marriage
- General Motors to temporarily shut parts plants
- Trackers find trail of missing US poet in Japan
- Adviser describes Obama's condolences to Karzai
- Demjanjuk asks high court: Stop German deportation
- US sets June 8 deadline for banks' capital plan
- Barcelona draws 1-1 with Chelsea to reach final
- Brazil gov't rushes aid to flood victims, 32 dead
- NHL plans court showdown over Coyotes' bankruptcy
- Gay marriage leaps ahead in Maine, New Hampshire
- Safina, Jankovic, Venus Williams advance in Rome
- Kalmar wins 4-1 away in Swedish league
- Prosecutor: Iraq rape-slaying planned
- US security expert named UN security chief
- Stocks rise across Latin America
- Prosecutors want 3 years for MySpace hoax mother
- Barcelona-Man United is dream final for strikers
- Dane says climate treaty hangs on summer outcome
- Plenty of flu caution as Mexico returns to work
- Al Hilal, Shabab, Piroozi, Nagoya reach last 16
- Report: Foreign analysts cite Iran bomb progress
- Wig found at scene where Wesleyan student shot
- Paraguay dismisses US concerns about extremists
- Gov't sets June 8 deadline for banks' capital plan
- Demjanjuk to high court: Stop Germany deportation
- 1Q profits for Brazil miner Vale drop 33 percent
- US beats Finland, Russia tops Belarus on ice
- 5 men slain in Mexico City suburb
- US skater Sasha Cohen hopes to be in Vancouver
- Obama expresses regret for Afghan civilian deaths
- Ecuador club offers venue for Chivas, San Luis
- Fearing swine flu, Haiti rejects Mexican aid ship
- Anadarko reports $338 million 1Q loss
- Hiddink: Chelsea robbed of final spot by referee
- Italian painting stolen by Nazis recovered
- Chrysler lenders group releases list of members
- Appeals court says raid on Muslims' US home OK
- Alves, Abidal to miss Champions League final
- AIG reveals $454M in bonuses payments for 2008
- Analysis: Will Obama's border security moves work?
- Show-biz talent agent Sam Cohn dies at 79
- Records show problems for Cowboys facility builder
- Colorado Senate against repealing death penalty
- Klauk goes from course-maintainer to shot-maker
- Justice Department won't pursue war objector case
- A-Rod slides, goes 1-for-5 in spring training game
- Cuba teams with Qatar to build beach resort
- Murdoch says 'worst is over' for News Corp.
- Results of bank stress tests leak ahead of report
- Thursday, May 14
- Obama speaks with Chinese President Hu Jintao
- US skater Cohen hopes to be in Vancouver
- Channel Tunnel marks 15th anniversary _ in black
- Wie could boost US LPGA Tour with breakthrough
- Report: Chair of IOC evaluation team leaves Madrid
- Political drama likely over Obama court choice
- The Four Seasons: 'Power lunch' mecca turns 50
- Relegation looms for West Brom, so what's new?
- West Brom's promotion-relegation record
- Bush attorneys who wrote terror memo face backlash
- Chiefs Sivivatu, Masaga back for key Super 14 game
- SKorea reports 3rd confirmed case of swine flu
- Man accused of threatening Obama ordered released
- Show-biz talent agent Sam Cohn dies at 79