- Banks urged to track terror financing in Southeast Asia
- Court orders Suharto heirs to defend graft case
- Australia to apologize to Aborigines today
- MOFA reveals plan to reshuffle Taiwan's ambassadors abroad
- Communication described as key in Taiwan-U.S. ties
- KMT bigwig denies existence of '3rd U.N.-bid referendum'
- PRC reportedly suspending academic visits to Taiwan
- Staunch Taiwan supporter in U.S. Congress dies at 80
- Government urged to invest more in cultural arena
- Taipei book fair to kick off today
- Tsao, three others withdraw from national baseball team
- Weather bureau issues alert for cold weather
- KMT legislator accuses Hsieh of engaging in shady practices
- Yen's corruption conviction upheld in High Court retrial
- Cabinet expected to approve government reform proposals
- East Timor under state of emergency after president shot
- Chiang's great-grandson says Lien defamed Taiwan's democratic image
- Information leak a 'concern,' MND says
- U.S. official, Taiwanese charged with espionage
- Hsieh proposes DPP, KMT cooperate on UN referendum
- Government reform measures postponed to next week
- Chiang Fang quits posts as KMT officials
- South Africa's elite crime-fighting unit to be dissolved
- US dollar mostly lower, gold falls in European trading
- New York Times names former Salomon chief and head of Drugstore.com as board candidates
- AEK Athens manager Ferrer quits after league losses
- UK's Office of Fair Trading examining complaint against Internet bank Egg
- London's FTSE-100 index closes up 202.3 points at 5,910
- US stocks rise after Buffett offer of aid to bond insurers eases some credit concerns
- Party official: Sarkozy's son will not run in suburban Paris mayoral race
- Sprinter Dwain Chambers on UK team for Indoor Worlds after returning from drug ban
- German automaker Volkswagen AG posts 13 percent increase in January sales
- Poland, Lithuania take step to link Baltic energy system with wider EU grid
- New movie appears to polish Putin's image as loving husband and father
- Justine Henin finds her confidence intact despite Grand Slam loss in Australia
- Knapp rallies to beat Shvedova in three sets to reach Diamond Games quarterfinals
- Berkeley City Council to consider softening its anti-Marine recruitment stance with new vote
- Latvia rejects TeliaSonera's offer to acquire control over fixed-line, mobile operators
- Canadian government and opposition signal compromise over extension of Afghan mission
- Woman accused of including methamphetamine with money in bank deposit envelope
- Venezuela's oil minister says 'we're ready' to cut off oil to US if necessary
- Crude prices fall after the US Energy Department lowers its demand, price forecasts
- Finnish telecom Elisa sees drop in 4Q profit, increase in sales; shares jump
- Senate approves legal immunity for telecoms companies in US eavesdropping legislation
- Obama looks to sweep Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C. primaries
- German administrative court upholds government's right to observe Church of Scientology
- NASCAR puts former champs Kurt Busch, Tony Stewart on 6-race probation following wreck
- Top opposition leaders meet in Lahore, emerge with talk of coalition
- Empty white walls in Zurich museum where robbers stole $160 million worth of paintings
- China, Mideast nations poised to leap to top ranks of US foreign investors
- Hamilton fastest in opening test session upon return to Spain after racial incident
- European stocks up on Buffett offer to help bond insurers
- Members of US House of Representatives urge China to become more active in Darfur
- Gold futures fall on profit-taking, Wall Street rally
- Richard Ford leaves Alfred A. Knopf, joins HarperCollins
- Venezuela's oil minister says 'we're ready' to cut off oil to US if necessary
- Britain's foreign secretary believes worries over Iraq must not halt push for democracy
- US budget deficit for 2008 is running at twice the pace of 2007
- US budget deficit so far this year running at twice the pace of last year
- Paris Hilton's brother arrested in California for driving under the influence
- US defense official discusses military relations with Lebanese
- Bush calls modern-day noose displays in US 'deeply offensive'
- Richard Zednik's condition upgraded to good; Panthers return to the ice
- Oscar-winning director Errol Morris tackles Abu Ghraib scandal in new movie
- Credit Suisse says Q4 net profit down 72 percent to US$1.2 billion
- Adios to Sahara sands; Another desert, Andes peaks await Dakar daredevils
- GM posts record US automotive loss of $38.7B for 2007, offers buyouts to hourly workers
- Oil prices fall after the US Energy Department lowers its demand, price forecasts
- Overturned tractor trailer leaking hydrogen gas shuts major Connecticut highway
- Abortion figuring prominently in early campaign for April elections
- US House members call on China to do more in Darfur
- US private equity firm to buy PdVSA's Bahamas oil terminal
- Lawmaker says loading nuclear-tipped missiles on a US bomber was a "significant failure"
- South American Dakar: Adios to Sahara though another desert and Andes await racers
- Philadelphia Fed survey doesn't see US recession
- France ready to transfer technology for fighter planes, submarine to Brazil
- Painkiller patches recalled in US for defect that could cause overdose
- Belarus' Lukashenko says release of opposition activists shows goodwill to EU
- US draws Nazi parallel to defend seeking death penalty for Sept. 11 detainees
- Czech Communists name EU parliament deputy as presidential candidate
- Penneta, Errani, Kanepi advance in WTA's first event in Chile
- Clinton looks for March 4 comeback as she and Obama launch big-state TV ads
- Emmylou Harris, Tom T. Hall, Statler Bros. among newest Country Music Hall of Fame inductees
- US government investigator says Sanofi disregarded signs of fraud in antibiotic study
- Dollar falls vs. euro, pound after strong investor confidence data from Europe; gains on yen
- Lenny Kravitz in Miami Beach hospital with bronchitis; postponing his European tour
- Levi's 4th-quarter profit more than doubles to cap best year since 1996
- US astronomers look back 13 billion years and spot baby galaxy, one of earliest ever seen
- US Supreme Court Justice Scalia says 'so-called torture' cannot be ruled out
- Yahoo announces mobile service that drives Web-mobile convergence with social networking focus
- Schering-Plough posts $3.4B loss in 4Q on charges related to Organon Biosciences purchase
- US stocks end higher after Buffett offer of aid to bond insurers eases some credit concerns
- EU antitrust regulators raid Intel and computer retailers
- US government investigator says company disregarded signs of fraud in antibiotic study
- Bush calls noose displays 'deeply offensive' in event honoring US black history month
- Fewer US doctors focusing on primary care with international physicians taking up slack
- France ready to transfer technology for fighter planes, submarine to Brazil
- Lockheed beats out Northrop Grumman, IBM in bid to build biometrics database
- New York Hispanic leaders concerned if Clinton campaign manager was replaced over losses
- The payoff at Pebble Beach can be more than a score
- A year after disastrous start, Toyota making inroads at Daytona
- Industry, government must tackle balance between energy use, climate change, executives say
- Gold futures fall on profit-taking, Wall Street rally
- Wal-Mart de Mexico to open 205 units in 2008
- Copa Libertadores: Audax beats Chico 1-0 to complete 32-team field
- Gilles Muller defeats Jessie Levine at Delray Beach tournament
- Paris Hilton's brother Barron arrested in Malibu for allegedly driving under the influence
- South African tenor Johan Botha triumphs as Verdi's 'Otello' at Metropolitan Opera
- US researchers say they have discovered a new duck-billed dinosaur species in Mexico
- Obama looks to sweep Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C. primaries
- Federal officials to take second look at reward for Moussaoui tipster
- Venezuela's state oil company suspends commercial relations with Exxon Mobil
- Wal-Mart de Mexico to open 205 units in 2008
- Buffett's offer to reinsure municipal bonds may not be appealing
- Chambers on UK team for Indoor Worlds after returning from doping ban
- Lockheed beats out Northrop Grumman, IBM in bid to build biometrics database
- Venezuela's state oil company halts oil sales to Exxon Mobil
- Emmylou Harris, Tom T. Hall, Statler Bros. among newest Country Music Hall of Fame inductees
- Shakira clothing auction raises money for poor children in Colombia
- Murray, Ferrero, Baghdatis advance to second round of Open 13
- House plans to take up bill to end billions of dollars in tax breaks for oil companies
- Experts: Executions of alleged Sept. 11 plotters at Guantanamo possible
- Coria finally wins; Almagro, Andreev, Calleri upset in Costa do Sauipe
- `Spamalot' changes lyric reference from Britney Spears to Posh Spice
- Bain Capital offers concessions on $2.2B 3Com buyout deal to clear US national security review
- South African tenor Johan Botha triumphs as Verdi's 'Otello' at Metropolitan Opera
- Obama wins Virginia Democratic primary; Huckabee challenging McCain for GOP nod
- Companies pledge to do pro bono work as part of national campaign
- Japan December current account down 4.7 pct on year
- Bare walls, soft security in Zurich museum missing $160 million worth of paintings
- `Slug Bearers,' a `graphic' musical, celebrates an appealing quirkiness
- Preservationists work to recognize subdivisions built for blacks
- New movie appears to polish Putin's image as loving husband and father
- Clunky on the outside, Android prototypes demonstrate ease of Google operating system
- Like staring at a lava lamp, Chunky Move's new dance 'Glow' is hypnotic
- Kenyan roses take armed escorts as growers push for Valentine's Day
- Experts: Executions of alleged Sept. 11 plotters at Guantanamo possible
- Obama attracts votes across race, gender lines in early data from Virginia exit polls
- In Wyoming resort community, subsidies help keep middle-to-high income residents in town
- Pennsylvania governor says some whites `not ready' to support black presidential candidate
- Katt Williams keeps the audience laughing with $100 bills
- VIP gambling in Macau helps Wynn Resorts swing to $65.5 million 4th-quarter profit
- Fed auctions another $30 billion to combat severe credit crisis
- House plans to take up bill to end billions of dollars in tax breaks for oil companies
- BlackBerry outage caused by internal upgrade of capacity, company says
- Buffett's offer to reinsure municipal bonds may not be appealing
- Pakistani opposition leaders meet to discuss forming coalition after elections
- Democrats threaten to hold Bush official in contempt over Sanofi drug probe
- Myanmar demonstrators urge military junta to allow democracy
- Aretha Franklin calls Beyonce's Grammy intro a "cheap shot"
- Montoya heads into 2008 with high expectations for second NASCAR season
- Bain Capital offers concessions on $2.2B 3Com buyout deal to clear US national security review
- Benazir Bhutto's last memoir published days before Pakistan election
- LG Electronics says laptop batteries won't explode under normal use
- Oscar crew regroups to discuss plans for 80th Academy Awards show: 'Plan A'
- New Zealand's oldest immigrant, 102, arrives for new life
- Mia Farrow, Steven Spielberg use Olympics to draw attention to Darfur
- Plan to use spy satellites for homeland security missions moves forward
- Celine Dion leaves Las Vegas, stars in TV special, begins tour
- Clinton loses another top campaign aide with departure of deputy campaign manager
- Federal officials to take second look at reward for Moussaoui tipster
- Republican lawmakers seeking last-minute support for stopping arms sale to Saudi Arabia
- Asian soccer chief opposes Premier League international round
- Libertadores: Caracas opens with 2-0 win over Argentina's San Lorenzo
- Obama inches closer to Clinton in delegates; Virginia win nets McCain big prize
- Venezuela's state oil company halts oil sales to Exxon Mobil
- Comcast, under investigation by FCC, defends its practice of hampering file-sharing traffic
- Champ Car team owner making contingency plans for series to fold
- Finance Minister: New Zealand economic outlook optimistic despite uncertainties
- Obama attracts votes across race, gender lines in Virginia, Maryland exit polls
- Kuerten loses for second time in two days at Brasil Open
- Commonwealth Bank half-year profit rises 8 percent, despite credit woes
- Bank of Korea keeps key interest rate on hold amid global economic worries
- Obama takes lead in Democratic delegate race for first time
- Rapper Lil Wayne indicted on felony drug charges in Arizona
- US budget deficit so far this year running at twice the pace of last year
- Federal officials to take second look at reward for Moussaoui tipster
- Writers vote to end 3-month strike that crippled Hollywood
- Malaysian lawyer wrote client's judgment, vacationed with chief justice, inquiry hears
- Malaysia PM 's calls news conference amid speculation he will announce elections
- New rules mean a new ball game in the Super 14
- Gary Coleman reveals he married 22-year-old in Nevada park in August
- Writers vote to end 3-month strike that crippled Hollywood
- Report: Australia's Centro still talking with lenders about extension of debt deadline
- Copa Libertadores: Deportivo Cuenca tops Argentina's Estudiantes 1-0
- Obama claims a 'new American majority' after latest wins
- Commissioner Bud Selig: No third-party needed for MLB drug testing
- Daniel Chopra happy to skip Indian Masters to play at Pebble Beach
- Copa Libertadores: Caracas, Cuenca win openers, Audax Italiano qualifies
- Bostjan Nachbar comes off bench to lead Nets to win over Timberwolves
- Pierce leads Celtics over Pacers
- Accordion-toting Mexican rocker Julieta Venegas to record 'MTV Unplugged' album
- Thomas Vanek's first career hat trick leads Sabres over Senators 5-1
- Hunter helps Islanders beat Flyers
- Vaclav Prospal has 2 goals as Tampa Bay beats Montreal 3-2
- Analysis: Obama cuts into Clinton's core of voters
- Mardy Fish defeats Marco Crugnola at Delray Beach tournament
- Pettitte tells U.S. Congress that teammate Clemens revealed HGH use in conversation
- Oil prices steady near US$93 after Venezuela's state oil company halts sales to Exxon Mobil
- Conservation group says it survey finds tiger skins, bones sold openly in Indonesia
- Beijing organizers mull response to Spielberg pullout from Games spectacle over Darfur
- First recording of Ginsberg reading Beat poem 'Howl' discovered at Oregon college
- Commonwealth Bank half-year profit rises 8 percent, but shares drop
- Rapper Juvenile arrested in Mississippi after police say they found pot in his car
- McCain `fired up' to face either Democrat presidential contender but aims at Obama
- Huckabee says Republican voters still want a choice for 2008 nominee
- Analysis: Christian evangelicals send McCain a message _ they won't roll over so easily
- East Timor readies arrest warrants for rebels behind assassination attempt, failed coup
- Orix to appeal Powell suspension, want season-long ban
- Disney revives 'House of the Future' concept to showcase future technology
- Asian soccer chief opposes Premier League international round
- Commonwealth Bank half-year profit rises less-than-expected 8 percent, sending shares lower
- For the dogs: Canine paintings, fancy collars and statues net $700,000 at New York auction
- Berkeley City Council considers softening its anti-Marine recruitment stance with new vote
- French energy giant Total announces $2.2 billion expansion of Port Arthur, Texas, refinery
- Indonesian girl contracts bird flu in new family cluster: WHO
- Rio Tinto reports 1.7 percent drop in profit for 2007
- Singapore's Formula One night race tickets go on sale Thursday
- Japan's main stock index edges higher on Wall Street's overnight gains
- Islanders snap losing streaks with victory over slumping Flyers
- Fuel shortage shuts down most public transport in Nepal's capital
- Official: China blocked shooting of Hollywood movie in Shanghai over script issues
- Rio Tinto: BHP needs to raise offer
- Nordic paper maker Stora Enso swings to a loss in the fourth quarter
- Returning Selanne helps lift Ducks to a 2-1 win over Avalanche
- Total fourth-quarter net profit climbs 62 percent
- Sweden's Nordea says 4Q profit dipped 2.9 pc, to continue investments in growth areas
- Philippine communist rebels pledge to intensify attacks amid corruption scandal, protests
- Peugeot-Citroen 2007 net surges on cost cuts
- Flights grounded, transport halted in Greek general strike
- Veteran Japan rider to return to Olympics after 44 years, breaks national age record
- Oil prices falling below US$93 on supply outlook; Venezuela disruption not seen as significant
- Total fourth quarter net profit climbs 62 percent reflecting oil price surge
- Kenyan politicians discuss power-sharing to end postelection violence
- Boeing appoints former US ambassador as president of Southeast Asia division
- UBS names new chief of its troubled investment banking unit amid subprime woes
- Swedish central bank raises key interest rate to 4.25 percent
- India's Tata Communications plans US$2 billion investment for global expansion
- Norway's Telenor telecommunications group reports 23 percent rise in 4Q net profit
- Germany's ThyssenKrupp says 1Q profit slipped to euro414M on lower stainless steel prices
- Dan and Hao Zhang take lead in pairs short program at Four Continents event
- IEA: Slowing world economic growth is denting the demand for oil
- Nordic paper maker Stora Enso swings to 4Q loss, warns of competitive market
- Dutch chemicals maker DSM reports 26 percent rise in 4Q net profit
- East Timor readies arrest warrants for rebels behind assassination attempt, failed coup
- Malaysia to hold early general elections amid anger over prices, ethnic tensions
- Japanese film director Kon Ichikawa dead at 92
- Hard-line body reinstates some hopefuls earlier banned from running in parliament elections
- Report: Chinese insurers pay US$165 million for snow damage, more claims pending
- UK jobless rate falls to 5.2 percent in latest quarter
- EDF boosts full-year sales across the board
- Euro unchanged against US dollar, pound edges higher
- Beijing organizers mull response to Spielberg pullout from Games spectacle over Darfur
- Bulgaria's January inflation 1.4 percent; 12.5 percent on year
- Cher says goodbye to farewell tour with 200-show engagement at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace
- Hard-line body reinstates some hopefuls earlier banned from running in parliament elections
- Bank of England forecasts UK output growth to slow this year before recovering
- British director Anthony Minghella named head of Shanghai festival jury
- China shares fall after Lunar New Year holiday; decline led by PetroChina, insurers
- Kenyan politicians discuss power-sharing to end postelection violence
- Hong Kong stock index rises for second day on gains in energy, property firms
- Argentina stays top of FIFA world rankings for fifth straight month, Ghana rises to 14th
- Swedish central bank raises key interest rate to 4.25 percent
- ABB chief leaves because of differences over acquisition strategy
- Japanese banks' subprime losses double to US$5.6 billion as of December, government says
- East Timor PM asks for extension of emergency rule
- US dollar mixed, gold down in European morning trading
- Oil price surge helps Total fourth quarter net profit climb 62 percent
- Turkey's PM slams newspapers for publishing pictures of "naked women"
- Jackie Chan rides horse in video to promote Olympic equestrian event
- EU criticizes shaky public finances in small euro-zone states
- Love prevails as Hindu hard-liners protest Valentine's Day in India
- Most Asian markets rise after another US gain overnight; volume remains thin after holidays
- Report: China close to major deal with Qatar to import natural gas
- German Economy Ministry reports lower exports to Iran
- East Timor extends emergency rule after assassination attempts
- Malaysian Indian activists vow to defy police ban on rally
- Israel denies involvement in the assassination of Hezbollah fugitive
- Clemente's job with Iran in the air as Tehran rejects "remote control" coach
- Zimbabwe opposition leader denounces newest presidential challenger
- London's FTSE-100 index down 63.5 points at 5846.5
- Study in Australia finds ocean's 'thermostat' helps protect reefs in deep water
- East Timor extends emergency rule after assassination attempts
- Berkeley City Council eases anti-Marines stance, voicing support for troops but not war
- Japanese film director Kon Ichikawa dead at 92
- Stephen Chow's 'CJ7' rakes in nearly US$18 million in China
- Violent Euro 2008 fans can be flown directly home after matches from Switzerland
- Embraer to deliver 175-180 planes globally in 2008, top official says
- Let the scripts begin: Vote to end writers strike clears path for TV shows, Oscars
- Bank of England forecasts UK output growth to slow this year before recovering
- Bush ready to sign rescue package with rebate checks for individuals, tax relief for business
- EU steelmakers ArcelorMittal and ThyssenKrupp upbeat about demand this year
- Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet pays damages to Kaupthing bank group in British case
- German Economy Ministry reports lower exports to Iran
- Deere & Co. profit increases in fiscal 1st quarter on strong sales in the global farm market
- Ireland to hire former Italy manager Giovanni Trapattoni as national team coach
- Nepal's ex-communist rebels vow to fight if elections are disrupted
- Flights grounded, transport halted in Greek general strike
- Oil prices rebound slightly after falling below US$93 on supply outlook
- Retail sales post surprising rebound in January following dismal December
- Animated `Star Wars' film opening Aug. 15, followed by Cartoon Network TV series in the fall
- Qatar Holding sells all shares in Nordic stock exchange OMX
- Staff at French public TV, radio stations strike over Sarkozy's plan to cut ads
- Retailer Sears Holdings plans to eliminate 200 jobs at its headquarters to reduce costs
- Jeff Goldblum, Kevin Spacey create fireworks in London with Mamet's 'Speed-the-Plow'
- Lievremont continues his shake-up of French squad to play England in Six Nations
- Spielberg pullout from Olympic Games over Darfur crisis a major public relations hurdle
- Myanmar authorities extend detention of deputy opposition leader
- Deere profit climbs 55 percent in 1st-qtr on strong demand for agricultural equipment
- Reports: Walter Veltroni resigns as Rome mayor to run for premier at April elections
- Russia agrees to allow Lufthansa overflights, though dispute over cargo hub unresolved
- Attorney general reviewing work on Iraqi judicial system during Mideast trip
- Kuwaiti Islamist lawmakers look to ban Valentine's Day celebrations
- Oil price surge helps Total fourth quarter net profit climb 62 percent
- Pro-Musharraf party predicts it will win Pakistan elections
- Israel denies involvement in the assassination of Hezbollah fugitive
- Coca-Cola profit surges on double-digit sales rise, year-ago charge, beats expectations
- Frankfurt airport passenger numbers rose by 3.7 percent in January
- US mortgage insurer MGIC Investment lost almost $1.5B in 4Q, looks for more capital
- French crooner Henri Salvador dies
- Wall Street opens higher on slight increase in January retail sales figures
- Embraer to deliver 195-200 planes globally in 2008, seeks to expand Asian business
- US business inventories rise by largest amount in 17 months
- US retail sales rebound in January, inventories post December increase
- McNamee: I injected Clemens more often than previously claimed
- Takahashi leads after the men's short program at ISU Four Continents event
- Bush calls on House to provide legal immunity for telecoms in US eavesdropping legislation
- Amputee runner Oscar Pistorius appeals Beijing ineligibility to sport's highest court
- Benitez mulling legal action against newspaper over reports of disharmony at Liverpool
- Oil futures fall on lower demand forecasts and expectation crude stocks rose last week
- Israel denies involvement in the assassination of Hezbollah fugitive
- Roger Federer to play Stockholm Open in October
- Amputee runner Oscar Pistorius appeals Beijing ineligibility to sport's highest court
- Kuwaiti Islamist lawmakers look to ban Valentine's Day celebrations
- Software firms worry US weakness will hit India outsourcing business
- Oil futures fall after US government reports heating oil stocks fell less than expected
- Sweden's Nordea says 4Q profit dipped 2.9 pc, to continue investments in growth areas
- Victoria presents lodging package
- Hot spa service at Dansui Fullon
- Spring feast party at Formosan Naruwan
- Westin offers complete package for celebration of Valentine's Day
- Celebrate Valentine's Day at Regent Taipei
- Singapore Formula One night race tickets to go on sale today
- Caracas topple San Lorenz in Libertadores Cup opener
- Celtics become the 1st team to reach 40 wins this season
- Spielberg pulls out of Olympics over PRC involvement in Darfur crisis
- Islanders snap losing streaks with win over Flyers
- Selig against third-party involvement in drug testing
- Pettitte testifies Clemens admitted to HGH use
- A laid-back outpost in the Out Islands of the Bahamas
- Taiex ends flat amid profit taking
- Fed auctions another US$30b to combat severe credit crisis
- Fed spending 8.3% ahead of 2007 pace, report shows
- Dow up after Buffett offer of aid to bond insurers
- Frozen soybeans top Taiwan list of agricultural exports
- Taiwan dollar strengthens to 20-month high
- Fujifilm agrees to buy Toyama Chemical for US$1.4b
- Mortgage lender in London writes down US$183m
- U.S. slowdown leads to rising job cuts
- Surging food prices seen putting squeeze on Vietnam families
- Consumer confidence in Japan falls to four-year low
- Hollywood seen back to normal as writers return to work
- Taiwan banks may soon be able to invest in China
- Toxic dumpling case seen giving Taiwan an opening in Japan
- Med schools found lacking rules on conflict-of-interest situations
- Napoleonic cognac Burgundy from 1885 to be sold in London
- Barron Hilton arrested under suspicion of DUI
- Turkish smokers vow to defy restaurant ban
- Howard Hughes' real estate on market for US$22 million
- Gary Coleman says he's secretly been married to 22-year-old Price
- Astronomers look back 13b years, spot galaxy
- Aviation pioneer Piasecki dies at 88
- Women who survive breast cancer die of other causes, says study
- Singapore government promotes Valentine's Day romance
- Flower crop a sign of economic change in Ethiopia
- Paper claims Mao offered to send women to the U.S.
- Australia's biggest terrorism trial starts
- Barack Obama on a roll after three big U.S. wins
- U.S. Senate passes spy bill
- China definitely has a problem
- Presidential poll and sports
- China dissident faces trial for blasting Olympics
- UK government urges Britons to buy Kenyan Valentine roses
- Denmark papers republish drawing of Mohammad
- U.N. official says 13 nations recruit and use child soldiers
- Prime minister calls for early Malaysia poll amid tensions
- Few homes found to have earthquake insurance coverage
- Taipei mayor to depart for Japan today to attend Tokyo marathon
- Belgian university students push Taiwan's bid for U.N.
- Taiwan seeks to verify if Kuo got data on air defense system
- Taipei Chinese Orchestra releases new recording
- Lu makes art in winter, grows trees for rest of the year
- Many workers seen having had office romances
- Taipei book fair honors two local writers
- Hsiao indicted for leaking key data
- Cabinet ratifies U.N. human rights treaties
- Lawmakers' wins challenged in court by rivals, prosecutor
- KMT members respond coldly to Hsieh's plans
- Hsieh denies having worked as justice ministry informer
- Rudd apologizes to Australia's 'Stolen Generation'
- Venezuela halts oil supplies to Exxon Mobil
- Hsieh calls for harmony on U.N. referendum
- Hsieh accuses 'group of ten' behind smear campaign
- Nations hold talks on post-Kyoto deal
- Taiwan share prices soar Thursday
- Ma urges DPP government to refran from major decisions
- Civic groups plead to debate against U.N. referendums
- DPP government comfirms defense company to handle arms deals
- US dollar mostly higher, gold down in European trading
- Nordic paper maker Stora Enso swings to 4Q loss, warns of competitive market
- Ajax to play amateurs Sheffield FC, world's first soccer club, to honor 150th birthday
- Major reconciliation law on provincial elections passes parliament by one vote
- UBS names new chief of its troubled investment banking unit amid subprime woes
- Morgan Stanley to scale back mortgage business, fire 1,000 employees
- Veterans Affairs secretary says more must be done to reach out to US veterans
- Iranian body reinstates some hopefuls earlier banned from running in parliament elections
- Cleveland zoo gorillas to be treated for heart disease with human drugs
- Telecom Italia creates new unit to manage its network
- AstraZeneca CEO: No discussion yet on patent settlements
- London's FTSE-100 index down 29.9 points at 5,880.1
- Calls to Michigan police post lead to phone sex come-on
- Study: Real Madrid is still world's richest soccer club; Man United moves up to No. 2
- Home sales in Southern California plunge in January to slowest pace in more than 20 years
- French conglomerate Bouygues says 4Q revenues rose 14 percent to euro8.3 billion
- Google's Android and LiMo race for open source mobile operating system supremacy
- Morgan Stanley to scale back mortgage business, cut 1,000 jobs as housing crisis continues
- Home sales in Southern California plunge in January to slowest pace in more than 20 years
- Physio says he injected Clemens more often than previously claimed
- Report: JetBlue's founder wants to start Brazilian airline, buy 36 Embraer jets
- Embraer to deliver 195-200 planes globally in 2008, seeks to expand Asian business
- German government to help bail out IKB bank in wake of subprime loan damage
- PR governor to support Obama president, lending key support as 'super delegate'
- ABB chief leaves because of leadership differences afater recovery
- German prosecutor seeks prison term for former VW employee council chief
- Li Na, Patty Schnyder reach quarterfinals at Diamond Games in Antwerp
- Ireland to hire former Italy manager Giovanni Trapattoni as national team coach
- European stocks post modest gains on auto earnings, US retail data
- Walter Veltroni resigns as Rome mayor to run for premier at April elections
- Argentina arrests 3rd retired officer for 1972 massacre of guerrillas
- NY attorney general investigates health insurers, claims unfair charges
- Platinum briefly surges above $2,000 an ounce amid South African power shortage
- Morgan Stanley to scale back mortgage business, cut 1,000 jobs as housing crisis persists
- Bitter chocolate: US, foreign regulators probe price fixing claims
- House lawmakers preparing bill to pay for wars through end of US budget year
- Oil gyrates on mixed US inventory report; Tepid demand growth forecast weighs on market
- In Colombia, US ambassador calls hostage-holding rebels 'sick and weak'
- Madonna presents first film as director, recalls early struggles
- Credit crisis hits at new heart of British economy: finance
- Danish newspapers reprint controversial Prophet Muhammad cartoon
- McCain rallies House Republican members behind him as he looks toward the general election
- Austrian Airlines to resume flights to Iraqi city of Irbil
- Morgan Stanley to scale back mortgage business, cut 1,000 jobs as housing crisis persists
- Team owners feeling financial crunch as NASCAR season set to begin
- Vuk Obradovic, former Yugoslav army general-turned opposition leader dies
- France's Societe Generale wraps up acquisition of majority stake in Russia's Rosbank
- Vuk Obradovic, former Yugoslav army general-turned opposition leader dies
- Pope Benedict XVI puts Sister Lucia on fast track to possible sainthood
- A Valentine's Day break: US radio station offering free divorce to some lucky unhappy couple
- Venezuela's top oil official vows to defeat Exxon Mobil in legal battle
- Madrid's 'art triangle' gets major new exhibition center with opening of CaixaForum
- Russia's Medvedev says Ukraine will need intermediary in gas trade
- Kenyan election chief compares president to notoriously corrupt predecessor
- Fashion with a spark: Researchers at work on fabrics that could produce juice for gadgets
- Obama offers $210 billion economic plan that creates construction, environmental jobs
- Mexico president tells California Legislature that US should not close its doors to migrants
- Securities and Exchange Commission floats changes to rules for foreign company reports
- IBF champ Molitor to defend super-bantamweight belt against Beltran
- Man who killed judge in Turkish courtroom shooting sentenced to life in prison
- Major reconciliation law on provincial elections passes parliament by one vote
- Senate Democrats want judges to review US government `state secret' evidence, claims
- Chelsea Clinton lauds Spielberg for withdrawing from Beijing Olympics
- US Army, struggling to recruit soldiers in wartime, tries offering money for home downpayments
- Man who killed judge in Turkish courtroom shooting sentenced to life in prison
- Rice: State Department to appoint special US energy envoy
- Pastor says US tax agency investigating him for endorsing Huckabee on church stationery
- Iranian body reinstates some hopefuls earlier banned from running in parliament elections
- Brazil President Silva honors retiring tennis star Gustavo Kuerten
- Ernie Pyle's death photo was printed in book, newspaper more than 25 years ago
- Bush signs rescue package to jump-start US economy
- In Colombia, US ambassador calls hostage-holding rebels 'sick and weak'
- Bush urges House to give telecoms immunity in US eavesdropping bill
- Oil prices rise as investors look past mixed inventory report at US economy, supply threat
- Gold mixed
- Yahoo said to be discussing possible partnership with News Corp. to thwart Microsoft
- Alitalia reports 2007 pre-tax loss at euro364 million
- Legislation may be needed to require transparency from foreign government funds: US senator
- Argentina arrests 3rd retired officer for 1972 massacre of guerrillas
- Even after Richard Zednik's frightening injury, don't expect neck guards in NHL
- Bush emphasizes fighting disease and poverty on six-country trip through Africa
- Farmers in developing world looking to biotech, but critics say it could endanger them
- Obama offers $210 billion economic plan that creates construction, environmental jobs
- House lawmakers preparing bill to pay for wars through end of US budget year
- Koryttseva, Muller reach quarterfinals at Cachantun Cup
- Platinum briefly surges above $2,000 an ounce amid South African power shortage
- France's Sarkozy wants IMF head to consider global tax on oil companies' profits
- US judge confirms order freezing $300 million in Venezuelan assets in Exxon Mobil dispute
- Mexico president tells California Legislature that US should not close its doors to migrants
- Archbishop in San Antonio objects to Clinton appearance at Catholic university
- AC Milan draws 1-1 with Livorno; Ronaldo injured again in Serie A
- Albert Montanes upset by Fabio Fognini in Costa do Sauipe
- Bitter chocolate: US, foreign regulators probe price fixing claims
- Congress wants White House to move quickly to limit harmful ship pollution
- Dollar mixed following bright US retail sales report
- PSV Eindhoven, Bremen, Everton win as UEFA Cup resumes after two-month break
- Dollar rewarded for improved US retail sales
- Hantuchova, Schnyder, Li reach quarterfinals at Diamond Games
- US retail sales rebound in January after dismal Dec., strength led by higher gasoline costs
- Kidd appears headed to Mavericks in blockbuster deal
- Yahoo said to be discussing possible partnership with News Corp. to thwart Microsoft
- Judge finds Mel Gibson has complied with terms of DUI probation
- Howell defends his title, and his career in the Tiger Era
- Ronaldo injured again in AC Milan's 1-1 draw with Livorno
- Justice Department approves Clear Channel buyout on condition it sell 4 radio stations
- 4,000 people block highway in Paraguay to demand yellow fever vaccines
- AC Milan draws 1-1 with Livorno; Ronaldo injured again in Serie A
- New `Star Wars' film animated will be: 'Clone Wars' to be followed by TV series in fall
- US judge finds Mel Gibson has complied with terms of drunk driving probation
- Bolivia guarantees gas supplies for 2008 but says shortages possible in the future
- Bush seeks to block property of Syrian government officials for activities in Iraq and Lebanon
- Ferrero, Tsonga upset in Marseille; Djokovic, Gasquet advances to second round
- New `Star Wars' film animated will be: 'Clone Wars' to be followed by TV series in fall
- US Justice Department approves Clear Channel buyout on condition it sell 4 radio stations
- NFL boss Goodell says he has no regrets about destroying spy tapes
- Australian fund manager AMP posts 8 pct, says its well positioned
- US unionists say labor rights still eroding in Colombia
- Yahoo said to be discussing possible partnership with News Corp. to thwart Microsoft
- US secretary of state faces tough questions on Iraq in House, Senate Committees
- American Airlines pilots seek for 4 straight weeks of negotiations to resolve contract impasse
- US judge confirms order freezing $300 million in Venezuelan assets in Exxon Mobil dispute
- Copa Libertadores: Peru's San Martin upsets River Plate 2-0
- Billy Ray Cyrus says he, Miley just forgot to buckle up
- Ethics Committee says Idaho Sen. Craig acted improperly in airport sex sting
- Pakistan tour remains in question because of security concerns
- Rainn Wilson gives it his all as host of independent film's Spirit Awards
- Governor of Pennsylvania says her gender is an obstacle to Clinton as his race is to Obama
- Rockies reliever Herges, 1st base coach Hill apologize for using performance-enhancing drugs
- Turkish leader's emphasis on morality alarms secularists who fear bigger role for Islam
- NZ Olympic Committee denies gagging athletes headed to Beijing
- Columbus Blue Jackets get Fredrik Modin back from injury
- French crooner Henri Salvador dies
- Australian apology to Aborigines raises hopes for compensation
- Valero's Aruba refinery processes at reduced rates after fire
- Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index up more than 3 pct in early trade on Wall Street gain
- 80-plus artists express support for Sanz in spat with Venezuela leaders
- Spielberg pullout from Olympic Games over Darfur crisis a major public relations hurdle
- Top-seeded Carlos Moya downs Olivier Patience in Costa do Sauipe
- Disney revives 'House of the Future' to showcase technology
- Australia to host both Champions Trophy events in 2009
- Chinese factory part of probe into reactions to blood thinner heparin
- Andy Pettitte admits using HGH in 2004, saying he got drug from his father
- US Senate Ethics Committee says Idaho Sen. Larry Craig acted improperly in airport sex sting
- Koryttseva, Muller, Parmentier reach quarterfinals at Cachantun Cup
- East Timor extends emergency rule after assassination attempts
- Copa Libertadores: Cruzeiro beats Bolivia's Real Potosi 3-0
- Iranian body reinstates some candidates earlier banned from running in parliament elections
- Bill Belichick has been taping since 2000, NFL boss Goodell tells US senator
- Former New Zealand captain Fleming set to retire
- Discovery of spoon-billed sandpipers in Myanmar offers hope for threatened bird species
- Iraq sets stage for new provincial elections in October; Washington applauds move
- Hewlett-Packard settles spying claims of NY Times and BusinessWeek reporters
- Justice Department approves Clear Channel
- Nile voyage is homecoming for Sudan refugees, but future is uncertain
- Nordic skating, popular in Europe, now in US
- Surf and seafood on Europe's far West Coast
- US judge dismisses rendition suit against Boeing subsidiary
- Hewlett-Packard settles spying claims brought by NY Times and BusinessWeek reporters
- Chinese search engine Baidu.com says 4Q profit rises 79 pct on stronger marketing revenue
- Boks on top but 2008 Super 14 will test South African strength
- Bush emphasizes fighting disease and poverty on five-country trip through Africa
- Former New Zealand captain Fleming set to retire
- US Supreme Court Justice Alito criticizes 'The Sopranos,' Italian-American stereotypes
- Copa Libertadores: Peru's Bolognesi and Flamengo draw 0-0
- Henry Winkler testifies in John Ritter wrongful death lawsuit
- Argentina's Teatro Colon to miss centennial May reopening amid renovations delay
- Sorenstam starts season early in quest to become No. 1 again
- Ray Allen replaces injured Caron Butler on East roster for NBA All-Star game
- Australian troops in East Timor hunt for suspects in attacks on top leaders
- Kidd appears headed to Mavericks in blockbuster deal
- Dream factory sputters back to life as Hollywood writers return to work
- Yahoo said to be discussing possible partnership with News Corp. to thwart Microsoft
- Oil prices steady above US$93 a barrel after moderate rise in previous session
- Alexei Kovalev's goal lifts Montreal past Florida 2-1 in overtime
- Reports: SKorean humanitarian aid for NKorea civilians diverted to NKorean army
- Manu Ginobili scores 46 as Spurs shoot down Cavaliers 112-105
- Mexico fires 4 officials who neglected safety inspections at mine where explosion killed 65
- Australia construction company Leighton posts 32 percent rise in 1H profit
- Panthers honor injured F Richard Zednik but can't win
- Tony Vidmar retires after 15-year international career
- Manu Ginobili scores 46 as Spurs shoot down Cavaliers 112-105
- WTO condemns China for first time, sides with US, EU, Canada on auto parts
- Judge dismisses rendition suit against Boeing subsidiary
- Copa Libertadores: Colombia's Cucuta plays scoreless draw with Brazil's Santos
- Fossil of primitive bat found in Wyoming shows flying evolved before its 'radar' ability
- Instant photo enthusiasts worry about post-Polaroid era
- Kidd appears headed to Mavericks in blockbuster deal
- Singapore's economy contracts in fourth quarter; govt lowers 2008 forecast on global slowdown
- Australian prime minister to visit East Timor to lend support after attacks
- China says links to Darfur are 'nonsense,' following Spielberg's exit from Beijing Games
- SKorean investigators raid Samsung Electronics amid slush fund probe
- SKorean investigators raid Samsung Electronics amid slush fund probe
- Chinese search engine Baidu.com says 4Q profit rises 79 pct on stronger marketing revenue
- In `Next to Normal,' a family shatters from mental illness
- Archbishop objects to Clinton appearance at Catholic university
- Fleming's retirement ends enigmatic and highlight-filled career
- China facing pressure to raise interest rates to rein in inflation, central bank adviser says
- Philippines' Ayala Corp. says 2007 profit surges 33 percent to record high
- Three-way tie after opening round of New Zealand PGA
- Justice says for first time that waterboarding is not now legal
- Head of Fed, US Treasury to give lawmakers update on flagging economy on Thursday
- Bird flu kills a man in northern Vietnam
- Malaysia to hold general elections on March 8
- Bank of Japan expected to stand pat at two-day meeting on interest rate policy
- Bank of Japan expected to stand pat at two-day meeting on interest rate policy
- Yahoo turns to News Corp. in effort to escape Microsoft takeover bid
- Congress wants White House to move quickly to limit harmful ship pollution
- Ginobli's hot shooting leads Spurs over Cavaliers
- Report: Mizuno drops sponsorship of Tokyo 2016 bid
- Timorese rebels stormed president's compound firing guns, shouting 'Traitor!'
- Taiwan stock index rises 4.17 percent on strong electronics performance
- Congressional Republicans grapple with idea of McCain at top of ticket
- Clinton defeats in Virginia, Maryland show margins with whites, women, older voters slipping
- Obama gets unlikely boost from Japanese town that shares name with presidential hopeful
- Kenyan election chief compares president to notoriously corrupt predecessor
- Philippines' Cebu Pacific Air to offer direct flights between Manila and Vietnam
- German Police search Deutsche Post chief's house in tax-evasion investigation, reports say
- Ponting says new India T20 league could drain talent from national teams
- Diageo PLC 1H net profit up 8.8. percent
- South Korean rice aid for hungry North Koreans maybe diverted to communist nation's army
- German growth slows in 4th quarter
- Diageo PLC 1H net profit up 8.8. percent
- Report: Singapore's GIC eyes $2.5 billion investment in TPG Capital fund
- Report: Singapore's GIC eyes $2.5 billion investment in TPG Capital fund
- China praises army as 'backbone' of snow disaster relief efforts
- Clausura leaders Chivas beat Santos 3-2, remain undefeated
- Dead gray heron in Hong Kong tests positive for bird flu
- Euro up slightly against U.S. dollar
- Timorese rebels stormed president's compound firing guns, shouting 'Traitor!'
- Hossa scores amid doubt over his future with Thrashers
- Danone says 2007 net profit more than triples from a year earlier
- Pau Gasol leads streaking Lakers past Timberwolves
- Skanska gets US$114 million contract to expand hospital in Seattle
- Air France-KLM says 3Q net profit falls 39 percent
- South Korean pop icon Rain to star in Hollywood action movie
- Malaysia's AirAsia X sells 20 percent stake to Japanese, Bahrain investors
- German automaker Daimler says 2007 profit rose to euro4 billion
- Iran closes down five Web sites over electoral disputes
- 4Q net at French construction products firm jumps 36 percent
- Chinese government promises more than US$1 billion to help areas hit by snow disaster
- Clemens takes lumps on Capitol Hill: 'You're 1 of my heroes. But it's hard to believe'
- Australia's Pakistan tour in doubt over security concerns
- Police say Georgian presidential candidate Badri Patarkatsishvili died of natural causes
- UBS reports Q4 net loss of $11 billion linked to US subprime woes
- Greece's Coca-Cola Hellenic posts euro37.6 million net profit in 4th quarter
- China says ulterior motives behind some criticism of actions in Sudan
- China says it respects WTO process but refuses comment on auto parts defeat
- Musharraf says Pakistan elections will be free, fair and on time
- Finland's inflation hits 7-year high in January, at 3.8 percent
- Renault beats recovery plan targets in 2007 even as net profit falls
- Commerzbank says subprime write down hurt Q4 net profit
- South Africa aims to adjust to subcontinent conditions on Bangladesh tour
- Police accuse militants in northeast India of forcibly recruiting fighters
- Poland's first-ever woman rabbi embarks on mission to build modern Jewish life
- Staffing company Randstad reports 4Q sales grow but profits down on taxes
- Chinese shares buoyed by new funds, gains on Wall Street and regional markets
- Asian markets rally on positive US, Japanese economic figures, Wall Street's advance
- Madrid bids to stay focused on Spanish league despite Champions League distractions
- China faces pressure to raise interest rates to rein in inflation, central bank adviser says
- FA to investigate 2008 transfers, using same firm as Premier League
- Clariant suffers US$17.2 million quarterly loss but shares soar
- German automaker Daimler says 2007 profit rose to euro4 billion
- Hong Kong stock index rises 3.7 percent after overnight Wall Street gain
- Spain's economic growth slows in fourth quarter, 3.8 percent for year
- Satyam: US slowdown to have "significant implications" for Indian, US tech companies
- Capgemini profit surges after making acquisitions
- EU court says Greek aid to Olympic violated aid rules
- Polish copper producer KGHM says 4Q profits more than doubled
- German police arrest 20 in Dresden left-right clash
- Publicis says full-year net income rose 2 percent
- Ronaldo to undergo surgery in Paris after rupturing left knee tendon
- Putin repeats threat to aim Russian rockets at U.S. missile defenses
- French economy grew 1.9 percent in 2007, as government figures confirm slowdown
- China says Sudan activists have ulterior motives
- Manchester United, Arsenal take break from Premier League for meeting in FA Cup
- Staffing company Randstad reports 4Q sales grow but profits down on taxes
- Zurich Financial reports 14 percent rise in Q4 net profit
- US dollar mixed, gold higher in European morning trading
- Rights group: Saudis should halt execution of a woman for witchcraft
- Chinese government promises more than US$1 billion to help areas hit by snow disaster
- South Africa using Bangladesh tour to adjust to subcontinent conditions
- China pledges to support UN special envoy on Myanmar
- Injured Eto'o arrives back at Barcelona 2 days late after African Cup of Nations
- German automaker Daimler says 2007 profit rose to euro4 billion
- Kurdish prime minister says new South Korean energy deal constitutional
- Air France-KLM says 3Q net profit falls 39 percent
- Euro economy grew 2.7 percent last year
- Euroskeptic incumbent, euro supporter, missile defense critic in Czech presidency vote
- German growth slows in 4th quarter
- Hollywood writers roll up sleeves, get back to work after 3-month strike
- Barcelona posts euro9.4 million (US$13.7 million) net profit for first half of 2007-08
- Local balloting across Italy to be held on the same day as parliamentary elections
- Mitsubishi picks 5 more companies to make major parts for proposed regional jet
- Authorities arrest 36 members of Egypt's banned opposition Muslim Brotherhood
- Sweden's Saab says 4Q profit rose sharply, boosted by sales, capital gains
- Disfiguring and potentially fatal skin disease strikes Iraqi children
- Belgium's KBC bank posts 12 percent rise in fourth quarter net profit
- Lawsuit presses Michigan lawmakers to allow driver's licenses for legal immigrants
- Bulgarian opposition calls confidence vote after road agency scandal
- Bird flu kills a man in northern Vietnam
- Marriott fourth quarter drops 20 percent on end of coal business; meets expectations
- Marseille setting sights on Europe in clash against Paris
- London's FTSE-100 index up 27.2 points at 5907.3
- Trinidad beats St. Vincent to reach Stanford Twenty20 semifinal
- UN agency: World tea prices will continue to rise in 2008
- ABB posts fourfold jump in quarterly profit
- Italian director's child-soldier drama debuts at Berlin festival
- Ad company Publicis says full-year profit rose 2 percent after new contracts won
- Italy coach Donadoni discusses contract extension with federation
- Putin boasts of Russia's economic transformation in final annual news conference
- Danone says 2007 net profit more than triples on cookie sale
- Jobless claims decline by larger-than-expected amount
- Pang Qing and Tong Jian take pair gold at Four Continents event
- Raul and Casillas to sign deals aimed at keeping them at Madrid until retirement
- US trade deficit declined in 2007 after setting records for 5 straight years
- After major deal on club compensation, G14 to disband on Friday
- US judge throws out immigration lawsuit filed against Tyson Foods
- German prosecutors investigate Deutsche Post CEO for suspected tax evasion
- Raul and Casillas to sign deals aimed at keeping them at Madrid until retirement
- Hotel operator Marriott fourth quarter drops 20 percent; trims forecast
- Leader of Myanmar's ethnic Karen rebel group killed in Thailand
- EU asked to finance protection of Hirsi Ali, critic of radical Islam
- Belgian candidate prime minister Leterme in hospital with undisclosed ailment
- Tiremaker Goodyear posts $52M profit in 4Q after big year-ago loss
- Putin criticizes OSCE for refusing to monitor Russia's upcoming election
- British drugmaker Shire to expand in Massachusetts, add 680 jobs
- Roma and Juventus meet with second place in Serie A on line
- Arsenal academy director Liam Brady wants talks with new Ireland coach about team role
- Auto parts supplier Visteon has larger 4Q loss on restructuring charges, write-downs
- Stocks slip as investors await testimony from Bernanke, Paulson; unemployment claims decline
- Injured Eto'o arrives back at Barcelona 2 days late after African Cup of Nations
- Fed chairman says US business prospects have deteriorated
- Kenyan's political rivals sign an agreement but talks will continue, mediation spokesman says
- Fed chairman tells Congress US business prospects are deteriorating
- FISA delays further disciplinary measures against Russian rowing federation
- Obama partly blames Clinton, McCain for weak US economy as he seeks to cement his advantage
- Stocks fall as Bernanke predicts 'sluggish' economic growth before late-year strengthening
- Pang Qing and Tong Jian take pair gold at Four Continents event
- Bush pledges long-term U.S. commitment toward Africa and says it has a bright future
- Kurdish mayor sentenced to 10 months in Turkey for praising rebel leader
- Ronaldo to undergo surgery in Paris after rupturing left knee tendon
- German parliament opens debate on future of stem cell research
- Contract workers block access to large copper mine in Chile
- US Gulf Coast hurricane victims urged to move after tests find toxic levels of formaldehyde
- US Justice Department says for first time that waterboarding is not currently legal
- Cypriots prepare for presidential vote that could shape divided island's future
- Yekaterina Yuryeva wins women's 15K by more than 1 minute
- Explosions in the Sky
- National Palace Museum
- Soulja Boys
- National Museum of History
- Coens' haunting view of life
- Christensen takes on role as non-heroic superhero
- A romance adventure film without romance, adventure
- For the Record
- Kid Rock spreads gospel of eclecticism
- Vanity Fair photos to be featured at London gallery
- Britney Spears always goes to the top of the tabloid list
- 'Star Wars' saga continues with new animation, TV series
- Madonna promotes sex after marriage
- 'You're on your own,' Judge tells Gibson
- What you eat is tied to how you feel
- Sweet treats a sourpuss can make
- Friendship is golden for Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey
- Winehouse and West - two very deserving Grammy winners
- China says links to Darfur 'nonsense,' after Spielberg pulls out of advisor post
- Ferrero, Tsonga bounced at Marseille
- Pettitte admits having used HGH multiple times in 2004
- Kidd seen headed back to Dallas in blockbuster deal
- New Zealand's wine industry upbeat about global warming
- Malaysia's ethnic Indians to vent anger at the polls
- Malaysia announces election date
- UK police say tycoon died of natural causes
- Aid for civilians in North Korea diverted to army, report claims
- French moved arms to Chad, official says
- Tens of thousands assemble for rival memorials in Beirut
- Spielberg sets good example
- Taiex climbs 4.2 percent, biggest gain in 6 months
- Oil prices remain near US$93
- Dollar rises on improved U.S. retail sales data
- U.S. stocks continue to gain after increase in retail sales
- Regulators probe candy makers over price fixing claims
- S&P says Taiwan government may take over more failing banks
- WTO condemns China over auto parts taxes
- Bush signs US$168b stimulus package
- Cloud Gate obtains permission from CCA to use former prison for rehearsal
- FAT Airlines says it will overcome financial troubles
- Dmedia T-Rex joins CPBL for 2008 season
- Survey finds overseas travel most wanted Valentine's gift
- Taiwan office in New York opens job center for students
- Cold-related emergency cases surge at hospitals in Taiwan
- Official urges EU to pressure WHO over Taiwan reporters
- Hsieh warns of secret clique working against democracy
- Chen presses case for autonomy in aboriginal regions
- Officials cite plot by al-Qaida-linked militants to kill Philippine president
- Serbia moves against Kosovo independence
- MND sets up arms procurement company
- UN: U.S. investors pledge $10b for renewable energy
- Britain's Prince Charles urges rainforest funding
- US study aims to improve testing of environmental chemicals
- Nearly every corner of seas damaged by human activity: study
- 6 shot dead, including gunman, at Northern Illinois University
- Presidential candidates draw ballot numbers
- Election commission to run nationality check on presidential candidates
- FAT files reorganization request
- Ma welcomes CEC check on nationality restriction
- Virtuoso violinist falls, heavily damaging 18th-century instrument
- Virtuoso violinist falls, heavily damaging 18th-century instrument
- Gulf Coast hurricane victims urged to move after tests find toxic levels of formaldehyde fumes
- Peter Forsberg sues Swedish companies for race horse accident
- Air France-KLM eyes stake in any merged Delta-Northwest
- Lehmann needs to play well against Switzerland to consolidate job, says goalkeeping coach
- Hawaii's cultural crossroads laid the basis for Obama's political, says sister
- London's FTSE-100 index ends flat at 5,879.3
- Hawaii's cultural crossroads laid the base for Obama's political career, says sister
- `Today' show apologizes for Jane Fonda's use of vulgar slang on the air
- UK police say Georgian presidential candidate died of natural causes
- Julianne Moore stars in upcoming supernatural thriller `Shelter,' set in Pittsburgh area
- Clariant suffers US$17.2 million quarterly loss but shares soar
- Breadth of housing slump seen in trade group's 4Q data; existing home sales fell in 45 states
- Kenya's political rivals sign deal on new constitution, negotiator says
- ABB posts fourfold jump in quarterly profit
- Big bond insurer MBIA says rescue plan isn't needed as officials warn of spreading crisis
- EU suggests singers and musicians should earn copyright fees for 95 years
- Mobile conference puts focus on using technology for disaster response, economic improvements
- Israeli Arab woman applies for new ID card, says she's 120 years old _ possible record
- Clinton reaches out middle class with proposed restrictions on corporations
- First immigrant appointed to Norwegian government resigns over allegations of favoritism
- Former mayor of Texas town says she did not steal neighbor's dog, Puddles
- Mark Hall leads with 6 nominations for the 2008 Dove Awards
- White House criticizes Congress for failing to pass law on eavesdropping
- Valentine's Day forbidden by Islam, but Gaza's Hamas rulers largely look the other way
- German referees under fire after bad calls decide Bundesliga games
- Rafael Benitez says Liverpool closer to signing Javier Mascherano on permanent transfer
- Air France-KLM says 3Q net profit falls 39 percent
- Brazil: HIV-positive need to seek earlier treatment
- Puerto Rico R&G Financial Corporation settles financial fraud charges
- Monet painting in Cologne museum found to be forged
- Lawmakers urge White House to move quickly to limit harmful ship pollution
- Fox says it won't start drama `24' until next January
- 'There Will Be Blood' director says Oscar attention helpful
- Brazilian banker's missing Basquiat appears in NYC
- Oil prices extend previous gains on economic optimism, concerns about Venezuela
- Ronaldo to undergo surgery in Paris after rupturing left knee tendon
- US Justice Department says illegality of waterboarding is not absolute
- SEC's Cox: Sovereign wealth funds warrant attention but 'no cause for alarm'
- Bono, Rice among those who remember Rep. Lantos as a force for freedom
- Platinum futures rise to record as major supplier reports drop in production
- Senate Democrats unveil second US stimulus bill
- US auto-loan delinquencies hit 10-year high, according to Fitch Ratings
- Anti-Semitic flier attacks white congressman in black Tennessee district
- US: Officials say dead satellite will be shot down
- Spain's Iberia airline to launch bid for rival Spanair
- New York Times, feeling financial strain, will cut 100 jobs from newsroom
- US study finds human activities affect oceans worldwide
- Spanish court orders the reopening of doping probe Operation Puerto
- Tardelli teams up with Trapattoni with Ireland
- Svendsen and Yuryeva win individual races at World Championships
- Swedish preschool criticized for striped clothing ban to ease teacher's migraines
- Bolivia, Brazil, Argentina leaders try to avert looming energy crisis
- House votes to hold Bush confidants in contempt in US prosecutor purge inquiry
- CDC issues first-ever death count from 'choking game'; warns parents to watch for signs
- US lawmakers point to possible new rules; big bond insurer MBIA says rescue plan isn't needed
- Greek soccer player tests positive for cocaine, could face 2-year suspension
- Goldman might write down $1.7 billion in 1Q as subprime crisis persists
- Virtuoso violinist falls, fracturing his million dollar fiddle
- Nicaraguan leader calls Obama's campaign 'revolutionary'
- US study aims to improve safety testing of environmental chemicals, and use fewer animals
- New York Times, under financial strain, will cut 100 jobs from newsroom
- European stocks close mixed; UBS subprime losses fan worries about financials
- Clinton reaches out middle class with proposed restrictions on corporations
- Romario acquitted of doping, freed to resume play
- British drugmaker Shire to expand in Massachusetts, add 680 jobs
- Arvidsson knocks Chakvetadze out of Diamond Games
- Wabtec pays $677,000 in US regulatory penalties for India subsidiary bribes
- Top transplant surgeons involved in organ trafficking, expert says
- Kanepi, Zakopalova reach quarterfinals in Cachantun Cup
- A-list presenters and performers heading to 80th Academy Awards
- United Auto Workers president: 15,000 to 20,000 GM workers to take buyouts
- Panthers' Richard Zednik improving after throat slash, may be discharged by Saturday
- Lawyer seeks questioning of French trader's bosses in Societe Generale probe
- Earnhardt wins first of two qualifying races; Wallace, Vickers advance to Daytona 500
- Oil prices extend previous gains on economic optimism, concerns about Venezuela
- NFL seeks to reverse order allowing Vick to keep most bonus money
- East Coast mayors to launch database on illegal gun trafficking, hope to spot crime trends
- Women in Rome, Naples rally to keep abortion law intact
- Hillary Clinton shares Valentine's chocolates, makes a few calls
- Almagro, Volandri reach quarterfinals at Costa do Sauipe
- Review: Extender for Windows Media Center brings PC content to TV, with complications
- Dollar drops after Bernanke sounds gloomy note on US economy, hints at more rate cuts
- Rapper Yayo gets 10 days community service for harassing teen
- Shell Executive: Not worried by Venezuela decision on Exxon
- Larry Birkhead building home for needy family in Louisville, his Kentucky hometown
- Former England captain Bryan Robson quits Sheffield United
- ECB President Trichet says euro zone to maintain interest rates separate from US
- California home sales drop to lowest level in more than 20-years
- Platinum futures rise to record as major supplier reports drop in production
- Relatives of poisoning victims in Panama say death toll higher than official estimate
- Belgian candidate prime minister Leterme in hospital for bleeding in his stomach
- Analysis: Belief the Fed can help country overcome housing, credit crises
- After putting appearance in doubt, Clinton says she will be at Ohio debate
- Westwood's bikini billboard protests Guantanamo Bay trials
- `Star Trek' boldly goes to summer 2009 in schedule shift
- Mark Hall leads with 6 nominations for the 2008 Dove Awards, including male vocalist
- Spain's Zapatero meets with Vatican envoy to discuss bishops' election comments
- US court extends conservatorship of Britney Spears
- Australia beats Britain 5-0 in first women's field hockey test
- United Airlines, Continental said to be deep into deal talks
- Bolivia tries to avert looming energy crisis in Argentina, Brazil
- Tottenham, Fiorentina, Hamburg win away, Bayern Munich held to 2-2 by Aberdeen in UEFA Cup
- Thieves steal thousands worth of red flowers from Canadian store before Valentine's day
- Information stolen from Petrobras, reportedly related to big oil finds
- Top transplant surgeons involved in organ trafficking, expert says
- NFL seeks to reverse order allowing Vick to keep most bonus money
- Earnhardt Jr., Hamlin win Daytona 500 qualifying races
- Nicaraguan leader calls Obama's campaign 'revolutionary'
- Novelist Phyllis Whitney dies at 104; known for romantic suspense tales that sold millions
- New York goalie Henrik Lundqvist signs 6-year deal with Rangers
- Catholic diocese Texas says priest accused of molesting kids is HIV positive
- Beyonce's dad and manager weighs in on Aretha-Beyonce 'queen' flap
- Blatter opposes English Premier League playing games abroad
- Many greeting-card sites slow or inaccessible at times with Valentine's Day rush
- Hoch looking for second straight Champions Tour victory at ACE Group Classic
- United, Continental said to be deep into deal talks
- Hillary Clinton wins New Mexico's Democratic caucus and adds one more delegate
- South American neighbors rush yellow fever vaccines to Paraguay
- Almagro, Volandri reach quarterfinals at Costa do Sauipe
- Earnhardt Jr., Hamlin win Daytona 500 qualifying races
- US trade deficit declined in 2007 after setting records for 5 straight years
- Novak Djokovic, Richard Gasquet upset in second round of Open 13
- Rapper gets 10 days of NY community service for harassing teen
- Euroskeptic incumbent, euro supporter, missile defense critic in Czech presidency vote
- Being overweight may increase risk of developing up to dozen types of cancer, study says
- Bush returns to Africa, continent where America still shines
- At a valedictory press conference, Putin flirts as he asserts Russia's might
- Musharraf warns he will not tolerate protests after Pakistan election
- US to try to shoot down ailing satellite, keep it from crashing to Earth with toxic fuel
- A 'taste' of Vatican art, relics on display in 3-city US tour
- Studying Angkor's demise, archaeologists warn of repeating the past
- As power shifts, Russia enters a period of political uncertainty
- Ellen Page brings quirky charm to 'Juno' and the Academy Awards
- Last arts frontier: Walker exhibit explore, explode suburbia myths
- Meth, long the scourge of rural America, finally seeps into pop culture
- Elder power: Eightysomethings Dee, Holbrook reflect on Oscars
- Piaf star Cotillard's career blooms with Oscar nomination for `La Vie En Rose'
- US networks look to British TV for content that can be Americanized into domestic hit
- Cowboy Junkies return to beginning to relive historic recording
- Sheryl Crow pours out heartbreak and a survivor's spirit in her new album
- Infighting and politics as Neil Young and bandmates tout new tour documentary
- Cuban dance company offers refined Spanish flamenco with a distinctly Cuban rhythm, flavor
- Joe Jackson defends smoking, saying it doesn't affect his voice
- England wins toss, bowls in third one-dayer
- Kenyan opposition welcomes Bush's decision to send Rice to Kenya
- Overruling US experts, Kissinger hesitated to cut ties with Taiwan in favor of communists
- LA court extends conservatorship of Britney Spears, takes steps to make her assets available
- Officials cite plot by al-Qaida-linked militants to assassinate Philippine president
- Pennetta, Kanepi, Zakopalova reach quarterfinals in Cachantun Cup
- Ford's new small global car will be the Fiesta
- Kuehne takes early first-round lead early at season-opening SBS Open
- Wabtec pays $677,000 in US regulatory penalties for India subsidiary bribes
- Clear Channel earns $321 million in fourth quarter
- American Airlines, pilots agree on negotiations schedule
- Software company SCO gets help from Norris and a Middle East investor, hopes to go private
- Lawmakers seek remedies to bond insurance pain, big bond insurer MBIA says don't rescue me
- Berkshire reveals new stakes in Kraft Foods and GlaxoSmithKline
- Former mayor of Texas town says she did not steal neighbor's dog, Puddles
- Bush says he will delay Africa trip if needed to push Congress on terror surveillance law
- Serbian minister urges Security Council to oppose Kosovo independence
- Doctor: Scan of Rev. Billy Graham's brain encouraging following surgery
- Venezuela's oil minister says Exxon demanding excessive compensation
- Mexico's sees slower growth in industrial production
- Copa Libertadores: Lanus defeats Danubio 3-1, Cienciano beats Nacional 2-1
- US study aims to improve safety testing of environmental chemicals, and use fewer animals
- Choi ducks out of the swirling winds with a lead at Northern Trust Open
- 'Bodies on the sidewalk' _ shooting stuns Northern Illinois University community
- Tyler Perry's brood leads early Image Award winners
- Report: Virgin, British Airways to settle price-fixing claim
- Taylor's dream career at a crossroads in second bout with Pavlik
- Ireland's John Duddy a throwback fighter with a modern message
- Typo spurs erroneous report on Bonds drug test
- Oil prices fall to near US$95 a barrel after previous session's steep rise
- China's ZTE Corp. denies involvement in bribery scandal in Philippines
- Mexican judge rules in favor of miners union in strike
- Australian prime minister freezes lawmakers' wages and asks businesses to do the same
- Whitney leads Hurricanes past Penguins 4-2
- Kirk Hinrich scores 24 as Bulls beat Heat 99-92
- Blake among 6 Americans to advance to quarterfinals at Delray Beach
- "Cheers" star Ted Danson presses for protecting the oceans
- Kuehne takes first-round lead in US LPGA Tour's season-opening SBS Open
- 'Great Debaters,' Tyler Perry top Image Awards winners
- Collingwood leads from the front in third New Zealand-England one-dayer
- Politicians, punters wager on winning numbers for Malaysia's elections
- What's in a word? Officials guiding US economy use more colorful, if downbeat, language
- Nominee-in-waiting status frees McCain to pivot to general election campaign
- Singapore bank DBS Group says 4Q profit falls 18 percent on debt portfolio write-downs
- Pakistanis fear bloodshed, cheating during crucial parliamentary elections next week
- New Zealand stock index finishes at 16-month low; outlook dim
- Clinton will have to find way around Democratic rules to get Michigan and Florida delegates
- Obama crowds pack arenas 9 months before election _ will they mean votes in November?
- Chinese actress Bai Ling arrested on suspicion of shoplifting celebrity magazines
- Cambodia rebuffs US call to repay millions of dollars in debt from the 1970s
- Suns pull away in final quarter to beat weary Mavericks
- Congress and the White House play high-stakes game of chicken on spy bill
- Debate swirls around choice of next Bank of Japan chief amid fears about looming global slump
- Dollar slightly higher yen in Asia ahead of US industrial output report
- China says January trade surplus expands 22.7 percent to US$19.5 billion
- Japan's Nikkei stock index little changed after US Fed Chairman predicts 'sluggish' US economy
- Bank of Japan keeps interest rates unchanged amid worries about global slowdown
- Oil prices fall to near US$95 a barrel after previous session's steep rise
- India's new Twenty20 league promises huge impact on cricket
- Kenya's political rivals sign deal on new constitution, negotiator says
- Democrats seek disclosure of Republican e-mails in firings of U.S. attorneys
- Death toll from bitter Afghan winter climbs to 926, official says
- Cambodia rebuffs US call to repay millions of dollars in debt from the 1970s
- Meryl Streep film delayed after campus shooting to debut in US
- Michelin reports 35 percent rise in 2007 net profit behind tax credit, efficiency
- Depleted Hurricanes down Penguins to reclaim lead of Southeast Division
- Malaysia's election contest kicks into new gear with promises of fuel price cuts, jobs
- Businesses, environmentalists call on companies to cut emissions
- Germany's Postbank posts 39 percent drop in 4Q profit
- IMF chief urges China to ease exchange-rate controls to address global imbalances
- Super 14: Crusaders beat Brumbies 34-3 in season opener
- China to close gas stations amid measures to ensure clean air for August Olympics
- Euro rises against U.S. dollar
- Final data shows Spanish January CPI up 4.3 percent on year, highest since 1995
- US, Australia reach `open skies' aviation agreement
- Canadians Hayward, Burke win World Cup halfpipe event
- Retiring Gilchrist scores century in final appearance on home ground
- Myanmar's junta starts relocating animals to new zoo in the capital
- Report: Ronaldo to miss nine months after successful knee surgery
- Canadians Hayward, Burke win World Cup halfpipe event
- Filipinos working overseas send home US$1.4 bln in Dec; payments hit monthly, annual records
- Chinese land rights activist who opposed Olympics to be put on trial
- Canadians Virtue and Moir claim ice dance gold at Four Continents event
- Sweden's Husqvarna says 4Q profit more than halved due to seasonal variations in new unit
- Collingwood leads from front as England win third one-dayer to keep series alive
- Panasonic completes display alliance in deal with Hitachi, Toshiba
- China's main stock index fall 1.2 percent on policy worries, expected influx of new shares
- Indonesian GDP growth slows in 4th quarter, but 2007 growth is highest in a decade
- Official warns of crocodile danger in flood-stricken northern Australian town
- Hong Kong announces finding 2nd bird with dangerous H5N1 bird flu virus in two days
- Police detain two Malaysian opposition activists as election contest heats up
- Air Liquide says profit rose 12 percent in 2007
- Hong Kong's key stock index edges up 0.5 percent; Chinese mobile operators post gains
- German government says Deutsche Post chief offers to resign
- Kosovo's looming independence raises question: Why not Scotland or Vermont?
- China says January trade surplus expands 22.7 percent; demand for exports stays strong
- Alitalia shares fall amid doubts over proposed sale to Air France-KLM
- Report: Russia to adjust policy on separatist Georgia regions in case of Kosovo declaration
- Uganda to boycott once-a-decade Anglican gathering in row over gays
- Steve McClaren waiting for right job after England failure
- Spain current account deficit widens; inflation accelerates
- Film group sues China Web site accused of aiding online movie piracy
- US dollar mixed, gold down in European morning trading
- Super 14: Queensland starts new season with 22-16 win over Otago
- Greek PM says welfare state faces collapse unless urgent reforms are passed
- Nataxis shares fall on news of writedown resulting from subprime crisis
- EU plans to drop visa requirements for 4 Caribbean countries, Mauritius, Seychelles
- Judge in U.S. marries couple on Valentine's Day _ after sentencing groom for robbery
- Bird flu kills another Vietnamese man, second human death in a week
- Serbia PM: West seeks 'slave-like' status for Serbia
- FIA delays disciplinary hearing over spy scandal mechanic Nigel Stepney
- Bhutto's party will try to remove Musharraf after next week's parliament elections
- Russia's likely next president pledges inviolability of private property
- Chelsea could call on Drogba for FA Cup game with lowly Huddersfield; Liverpool hosts Barnsley
- Singapore budget seeks to offset rising prices amid global economic uncertainty
- Top Chinese leader assumes Olympic organizing role with 6 months left until Games
- London's FTSE-100 index down 41.3 points at 5838.0
- Poland's Wajda hopes film about wartime massacre won't get tangled in politics
- Barroso praises Latvia's economy but urges government to tackle soaring inflation
- Retiring Gilchrist scores century in final home ground appearance as Australia wins
- NKorea marks leader's birthday eve by blaming US for nuclear impasse
- Euroskeptic incumbent faces pro-euro challenger in Czech presidency vote
- French GDP to rise 0.5 pct in Q1
- Citing work rules, driver abandons busload of former prisoners in front of Texas store
- British Airways confirms tentative settlement of fuel charge price-fixing case
- Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q profit rises on strong sales, more Hollister stores
- BALCO founder Victor Conte defends Dwain Chambers
- Macedonia, Kosovo PMs discuss border dispute before expected declaration of independence
- Kurds stage violent protest on 9th anniversary of rebel leader's capture
- Strong euro hits euro zone trade with the U.S. and Japan
- US ambassador praises deceased Vietnamese dissident as a patriot
- Serbia's President Boris Tadic formally inaugurated
- Gazprom reports 3Q profit dip
- Oil prices build on previous session's steep rise
- Hufner takes women's singles to increase overall lead
- Chelsea could call on Drogba for FA Cup game with lowly Huddersfield; Liverpool hosts Barnsley
- US industrial output rises by small amount for second straight month
- Belgian chemical company Solvay sees fourth quarter profit rise 25 percent
- Ferguson hopes Man United can draw on post-Munich crash fighting spirit
- Norway to buy StatoilHydro oil company shares and boost government stake to 67 percent
- Prince and Village People to sue file-sharing site Pirate Bay: lawyer
- Campbell Soup profit falls in 2nd-qtr as rising commodities costs offset sales increase
- Daisuke Takahashi sets points record to win at Four Continents
- UBS' share prices plunge further after new disclosures of subprime exposure
- US muni bond regulator may soon intervene to force greater transparency of troubled securities
- Schild leads women's slalom World Cup meet, Hosp second
- Oil prices build on previous session's steep rise
- Russia suggests Kosovo independence declaration will affect Georgia policy
- Zoggeler, Hufner, take singles to increase overall leads
- US shoppers hold back on big electronics buys _ retailer Best Buy cuts 2008 outlook
- Liverpool manager Benitez criticizes plan for overseas matches, Parry expresses concern
- HIT sells Guiness World Records to Jim Pattison Group
- Societe Generale trader acted alone under watch of superiors, lawyer says
- President: Serbia will downgrade ties with countries recognizing independent Kosovo
- Founder of '70s rock band tells Huckabee to quit playing his song
- Alisher Usmanov increases stake in Arsenal to more than 24 percent
- HIT sells Guinness World Records to Jim Pattison Group
- Obama gets support of two Clinton backers, delivering setback to her struggling campaign
- Bush says US in more danger of terror attack because Congress has not extended spy law
- Gaza Palestinians march against Danish Muhammed cartoons
- World Cup event canceled due to strong wind
- 1 killed during violent Kurdish protests on 9th anniversary of rebel leader's capture
- Dragonair welcomes new HK-Japan air liberalization pact
- Venetian Macao to present pop vocalist Celine Dion March 15
- CAL to build new headquarters
- Gamania to launch more new games in 2008
- Photos from 4 cities exhibition at German Cultural Center Taipei
- Local computer market seen going M-type
- Ronaldo to miss 9 months after successful surgery
- Hurricanes take top spot
- Bulls add to Heat's record of futility
- China activist faces trial for anti-Olympics stance
- England beats New Zealand
- Seles declares her retirement in statement
- Spurs and Bolton eye UEFA Cup last 16
- Silver armor impresses at London Fashion shows
- Mexican judge rules in favor of striking miners
- IMF urges China to ease exchange controls
- U.S. stocks fall as Bernanke predicts 'sluggish' growth
- BOJ holds interest rates steady
- Taiex gains for second day, increases 2.6% for the week
- U.S. trade gap falls 6.2 percent in '07 due to slowing economy
- United, Continental airlines reportedly finalizing merger
- U.S., Australia reach 'open skies' agreement
- Cambodia rebuffs U.S. request that it repay debt from '70s
- Indian government struggles to keep food cheap for poor
- 'Tidal wave' of downgrades looms in Asia, Macquarie says
- Bernanke describes U.S. economy as being 'deteriorated'
- Producer says plot to kill him involved a church
- Image Awards honors Denzel Washington
- Ex-mayor says she did not steal neighbor's dog
- Judge sides with BBC in rockstar case
- Organizers assure public that big stars will attend Oscars
- Celebrities mark 10th anniversary of 'V-Day' anti-violence campaign
- A 'taste' of Vatican art, relics on display in 3-city tour of the U.S.
- Iran postpones Iraq security talks
- PRC telecom company denies links to bribery scandal in Philippines
- Kenya opposition welcomes upcoming visit by Rice
- Spielberg leaves Beijing on cutting-room floor
- U.S. school finds metal pieces in candy from PRC
- Rudd freezes lawmakers' wages in effort to help economy
- Arrest warrants issued for East Timor attacks
- Hezbollah declares 'open war' on Israel
- Logitech offers consumers much more than just mice
- Indigenous population totaled 484,000 in 2007, report states
- Man contracts measles after recent China visit
- Agriculture losses total NT$142m, COA report says
- High Court finds man guilty of sexual harassment
- Court upholds ruling on bail for defendants in Rebar case
- Premier defends decision to set up private arms procurement company
- Hsieh, Su's names to appear first on presidential ballot
- Chad under state of emergency after coup attempt
- Gunman slays 5 at Northern Illinois campus
- FAT airlines files corporate reorganization request to Taipei district court amid growing financial woes
- Former lawmaker shot by abductors
- Wang loses salary arbitration case
- Temperatures to rise next week as cold front dissipates
- Heinz expects 3Q sales growth; full-year earnings could meet or beat previous forecast
- UBS' share prices plunge further after new disclosures of subprime exposure
- Rice to lead US delegation to inauguration of South Korea's president
- South Korean dog cloning firm gets first order for pitbull that saved woman's life
- London's FTSE-100 index down 91.7 points at 5,787.6
- UN chief tells President Bush he needs US support for solving global problems
- Zambian president defends proposed tax hike for mining that drew threats of legal action
- After major deal on club compensation, G-14 group of world's wealthiest clubs disbands
- American music greats, estates sue over royalties
- A revival of `Crimes of Heart' moves with less than deliberate speed
- Tribune, Gannett, Hearst and The New York Times Co. create online advertising network
- Choi ducks out of the swirling winds with a lead at Northern Trust Open
- Brazilian club Gremio fires coach Mancini despite unbeaten record
- Founder of '70s rock band tells Huckabee to quit playing his song
- Oil futures fall as traders book profits from recent rally, fret about falling demand
- Kenya's political rivals agree to independent review disputed of election
- Food company Heinz sees annual profit growth amid robust sales
- Vaclav Klaus re-elected Czech president
- Senior US senators to observe Pakistan election and press for free vote
- Atletico Madrid to appeal Aguero's red card from UEFA Cup loss at Bolton
- Watchdogs: Egypt ups arrests of HIV-positive suspects in crackdown violating human rights
- Tanja Poutiainen wins women's World Cup slalom ahead of Marlies Schild
- Kiriasis leads women's bob doubles on tough course at worlds
- Countries launch negotiations for anti-smuggling tobacco treaty
- Murray, Ancic advance to semifinals of Open 13
- Eni deal reported with Venezuela for compensation for seized oil field
- Sarkozy strikes back over report on his love life
- Progress but no decision on non-English domain names as Internet meetings end in New Delhi
- Soybean futures soar to record amid growing Chinese demand
- Bush says US in more danger of terror attack because Congress has not extended spy law
- EU official says Nabucco gas pipeline project is now 'more of a reality'
- Brazil's president sends get-well note to Ronaldo, urges him to return after injury
- Americans holding back _ retailer Best Buy cuts 2008 outlook
- Internet committee finds no evidence of domain name snatching using insider information
- Clinton will have to find way around Democratic rules to get Michigan and Florida delegates
- Lockheed Martin-led venture near closing $2.2B deal to train British air forces over 25 years
- Countrywide delinquency rate rises to 7.47 percent in January, foreclosure rates inch up
- Brazil's Vale sets iron-ore production record but falls short of goal
- SEC launches Web site tool to help investors' analyze filings
- US municipal bonds return to investor favor despite continuing subprime, insurers' woes
- Hospital: Too early to say whether Ronaldo will return to professional soccer
- Let the blogging begin: IOC says athletes can blog at Olympics, but follow rules
- Spain agrees to extradite ex-police officer sought by Argentina in Dirty War case
- European stocks down on fears about subprime write-offs at banks
- Super 14: Sharks start with tough 17-10 win over Western Force
- Eni deal reported with Venezuela for compensation for seized oil field
- Lawsuit brought by retired federal drug agents is dismissed
- Obama gets big union endorsement offering fresh sign of momentum
- Ireland's John Duddy a throwback fighter with a modern message
- Belarusian opposition leader released from prison in what president calls gesture to the West
- Daytona 500 ready for more highlights with the 50th running
- Fiscal, monetary policy moves boost US economy, budget office predicts
- Oil futures inch higher as traders book profits from recent rally, eye economy and demand
- Donald Trump extends empire to Puerto Rico with new golf complex
- Winless at Daytona: NASCAR's main event eludes many top drivers
- Obama says US must do 'whatever it takes' to end gun violence but respect gun-owner rights
- Director of Garcia Marquez's `Of Love and Other Demons' hopes for more success than `Cholera'
- Amid US economic turmoil, Fed chief consulted with major players in financial world
- UK competition panel wants ombudsman to watch supermarkets
- Eni reaches deal with Venezuela for compensation for seized oil field
- Russia's likely next president pledges inviolability of private property
- American trade group: US farm sales to Cuba surge to highest level since 2000
- Northern Rock board submits revised rescue plan for British mortgage lender
- Soybean futures soar to record amid growing Chinese demand
- Senior US senator says US should consider cut in Pakistan military aid if elections are rigged
- Australia's Centro says it has been granted financing extension
- Gomez can't bear to see replay of Zednik's injury; neck guards not likely in NHL
- US retailers impose stricter toy safety measures ahead of federal legislation
- Christopher Walken to receive Harvard's Hasty's Pudding award
- Music greats and estates sue record company over royalties
- Bull market's apparent demise causes Wall Street to switch to bearish strategy
- British Airways confirms tentative settlement of fuel charge price-fixing case
- Researcher says obesity in the US headed for top cancer killer
- Koryttseva, Zakopalova reach semifinals in Vina del Mar
- Exxon Mobil adds 1.6 billion barrels to proved reserves in 2007
- US industrial output rises by small amount for second straight month
- Houston DA resigns amid scandal over e-mails containing porn, racist and political comments
- Behind the scenes at London Fashion Week: Designer Graeme Black's first solo show
- Theater review: `Traces' makes art out of killing time
- Querrey, Nishikori reach semifinals at Delray Beach
- Jimmie Johnson starts 2008 NASCAR season at the front in an apparent Hendrick-Gibbs showdown
- State Department drops ban on HIV-positive diplomats after pressure from lawsuit
- Report: Paulina Rubio fined for wearing nothing but Mexican flag in photo
- Grafite's two goals help Wolfsburg end Schalke's 4-game winning streak
- Brazil oil company Petrobras orders $2 billion offshore oil platform
- South Korean fair trade regulator gives conditional approval to SK Telecom-Hanarotelecom deal
- Murray, Baghdatis, Mathieu, Ancic advance to semifinals of Open 13
- US senator says military deaths should not be likened to actor Ledger's death
- Ecuador Constituent Assembly's approval rating falls, poll shows
- Judge lets BALCO figures keep sensitive court documents
- Hezbollah chief's threats raise alarm among Jewish groups worldwide
- Matt Walsh's lawyer asks NFL to protect his client on Spygate tapes
- U.S. congressional doping probe now includes horse racing
- Roberts, Zoeller, Kite, Fleisher tied for Champions Tour lead
- Indian doctor living in Texas agrees to return to Britain to face charges in a patient's death
- Couches, buffets and cheaper watches: Down-to-earth champ Kelly Pavlik lives it up in Vegas
- Splitting from church could mean loss of property warns head of Anglican Church of Canada
- 5 Anglican provinces boycotting once-a-decade meeting in dispute over Bible, homosexuality
- Divorce proceedings for gay former New Jersey governor last longer than his marriage did
- Obama counting on roots, family for advantage over Clinton in Hawaii
- Criticism mounts for organizers of Beijing Olympics with less than 6 months to go
- Rain washes out play again at New Zealand PGA
- Election unlikely to weaken clash with Islamists in northwestern Pakistan
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band leader Brunious dead at 67
- Harsh partisanship returns to nation's capital after brief respite on economic stimulus plan
- Levi Leipheimer leads field for revamped Tour of California
- Attacks on buses, train stations bring Sri Lankan civil war to typically calm capital
- Peja Stojakovic says NBA idea about Euro league could work
- Uruguayan navy ship takes Venezuelan scientific expedition to Antarctica
- Morgan Stanley's CEO receives pay valued at $41.7 million despite forgoing bonus after losses
- Former CEO of brokerage Refco pleads guilty in securities fraud case
- Filipino protesters call for Arroyo's ouster as officials cite assassination plot
- U.S. diplomat stationed in Brazil, Congo, is accused of pressuring visa applicants for sex
- NKorea marks leader's birthday eve by blaming US for nuclear impasse
- Mexican government to repair railway in south
- Injury, trade uncertainty leave Bryant and Kidd as All-Stars in limbo
- Amazon's storage service in the cloud goes dark for some
- America Movil, Telefonica must pay $700 million to renew Ecuador concessions, panel says
- Comic book writer Steve Gerber, creator of Howard the Duck, dead at 60
- Phil Mickelson gives himself another chance in L.A.
- Fredrik Modin scores 2 goals, Blue Jackets rout Red Wings 5-1, Detroit's 5th straight loss
- Lawyer seeks to move Britney Spears case to federal court
- Malaysian police break up ethnic Indian rally, detain more than 60 people
- Gibson makes record 11 3-pointers, leads sophomores over rookies
- Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner gives $1.75 million to university to honor former professor
- Top-seeded Blake reaches second straight Delray Beach semifinal
- Veteran Allen Johnson wins hurdles at Tyson Invitational
- Sorenstam shoots 67 to take share of the lead in season-opening SBS
- Marian Hossa's late goal sets up Thrashers' shootout win over Devils
- Donning copper-colored bra and wig, Christopher Walken receives Harvard's Hasty Pudding award
- Dispute over guns in national parks threatens Senate vote on lands bill
- Turco notches 200th career win as Stars sink Ducks, win eight straight
- Fear of vote-rigging, violence, hang over crucial Pakistan elections
- Uemura, Begg-Smith win freestyle moguls event
- Pakistani police arrest man found with suicide vest
- Super 14: Blues finish strongly to beat Chiefs 32-14, pick up bonus point
- Bush, opening African journey, promotes US aid as a moral investment
- Bird flu kills 16-year-old boy in Indonesia, bringing nation's toll from illness to 104
- Suspected militants bomb polling station in Pakistan's volatile northwest
- Mao Asada shines in free skate to take Four Continents gold medal
- Pakistan election overseeing body says 'no chance of rigging' vote
- Bush says his administration is actively engaged in resolving trouble spots in Africa
- Maoist rebels launch coordinated attacks on Indian police compounds, killing 15 people
- Thousands in Kenya mourn slain opposition lawmaker
- Malaysian police break up ethnic Indian rally, detain more than 120 people
- Wariner beaten by Batman over 200 meters at Australian meet
- Zumwinkel, at center of German tax probe, to resign from Deutsche Telekom board
- Super 14: Waratahs open season with 20-3 win over Hurricanes
- Polling station bombed in northwest Pakistan 2 days before vote
- Explosion near Pakistan election office in volatile northwest kills four
- Russian company signs deal with Myanmar for gold exploration
- NKorea marks leader's birthday with calls for loyalty
- Eto'o fined for singing anti-Real Madrid songs at Barcelona's 2005 league title celebrations
- Pakistan election candidate refuses to bow to fear despite losing legs in bomb blast
- Hamburg midfielder Rafael van der Vaart out for 2 weeks with ankle injury
- Car bombing at Pakistan election office in volatile northwest kills 27
- Mexico City bombing kills 1 man, wounds 2; police investigate organized crime link
- Report: Toshiba may end HD DVD video format
- Nationalists rally in Belgrade against Kosovo independence
- First business convention in Iraq since 2003 attracts hundreds of vendors
- Bristol Rovers upset Southampton in FA Cup fifth round
- Gaillard and Jacobsen win World Cup cross-country races
- Bird flu kills 3-year-old boy in Indonesia, second case reported in one day
- Iran's constitutional watchdog opposes president's attempt to expand power
- Andy Murray beats Paul-Henri Mathieu in straight sets to reach Open 13 final
- Obama tries to head off Clinton comeback in Wisconsin
- EU opens new antidumping probe into Chinese candles, steel wire
- Key ally breaks with Berlusconi ahead of elections; says he's running, too
- Hufner clinches women's singles title, Leitner-Resch takes men's doubles title
- Turkey's influential business group criticizes government over Islamic head scarf
- Spanish gay rights activists protest against conservative opposition's stance
- Germany arrests 3 suspects in case of blackmail against Liechtensteinische Landesbank
- Neuner wins women's mass start race; Russia gets men's relay gold
- Afghan leaders hope conservative religious parties will be defeated in Pakistan election
- Car bombing ahead of Pakistan elections kills 37 in volatile northwest
- Thrashers win in shootout after scoring late equalizer
- Poutiainen comes from behind to win World Cup slalom event
- Mickelson moving towards Riviera win
- FA expresses concern over English Premier League's plan for overseas matches
- Too soon to tell if Ronaldo can continue to play, doctors declare
- Injury, trade uncertainty leave Bryant, Kidd in limbo for All-Stars
- Gilchrist ton inspires Australia victory
- Study shows breathing dirty air may lower children's intelligence
- Doctors warming up to hypothermia therapy
- Atlantis astronauts prepare shuttle for return journey
- On road to Kenya's past, future looks bleak
- U.S. stocks end mixed after downbeat economic readings
- Morgan Stanley CEO receives pay valued at US$41.7m last year, despite massive losses
- Oil prices mixed over supply worries
- California passes spending cuts in effort to close budget deficit
- MOEA gives preliminary approval to companies for PRC investments
- Soybean futures hit record due to PRC demand
- British Airways, Virgin Atlantic agree to repay millions in fuel fees
- Former Refco boss pleads guilty to charges of fraud
- Agency urges U.S. to use pricing to fight energy woes
- Today's youth too lost, scared to rebel, say 1968 veterans
- Russia's options seen limited for Kosovo retaliation
- Pakistani officials insist election will not be rigged
- Maoist attack in eastern India kills 13 police
- U.N. expresses shock over 'miserable' conditions in Gaza
- Vanhanen sues over book about his love life
- Minister for 'doing business' is needed for India
- Taiwan bicycle industry experiencing massive regrowth
- Tour Taiwan Years opens with concert at Sun Moon Lake
- Local company successfully introduces tea products in France
- Businessman charged in PRC espionage case to remain jailed
- Crew rescued from fire-stricken ferry
- DPP presidential candidate accuses Ma's sister of exerting improper influence for personal gain
- MOEA approves 2 PRC-bound investment projects
- Hsieh authorizes CEC to probe his citizenship, residency status
- Former KMT legislator kidnapped and shot
- Kenya's political rivals agree to independent review of polls
- Pakistan deploys 80,000 soldiers ahead of parliament elections
- Wang loses to Yankees in salary arbitration
- Ancic beats Baghdatis to face Murray in Open 13 final
- Cyprus to elect a new president most trusted to deliver a reunification deal
- A look at the three main candidates for president in Cyprus' elections Sunday
- New Athens archbishop distances himself from predecessor's legacy
- German athletes threaten legal action over alleged Vienna blood-doping operation
- Chelsea Clinton takes campaign stage, laments lack of personal space
- Super 14: Bulls start title defense with 16-9 win over Stormers
- Perry Lopez, veteran actor in iconic films and TV shows, dies
- Suazo scores twice in Inter's 2-0 win over Livorno in Serie A
- Panthers' Zednik released, returns to Florida less than a week after neck slashed by skate
- Celtic beats Hearts 3-0 in Scottish Premier League
- Bombing at military roadblock in Algeria
- Petter Tande wins Nordic combined World Cup meet
- 1 killed, 4 wounded in bombing at military roadblock in Algeria
- Bekele sets world indoor 2 mile record; Lagat makes it 3 wins in 3 races
- Le Mans stuns Lyon 1-0 in French league behind De Melo's 11th goal of the season
- Yelena Isinbayeva's World Records
- Russian men and women win European team titles
- Bush talks to Congress from Africa, urges continuation of his treasured aid programs
- Yelena Isinbayeva breaks own indoor world record in pole vault
- Brazilian movie 'The Elite Squad' wins Berlin film festival's top award
- Suazo scores twice in Inter's 2-0 win over Livorno in Serie A; Milan, Parma draw
- United thrashes Arsenal 4-0 to advance to FA Cup quarterfinals
- Hundreds of anti-abortion protesters hold gathering in Madrid
- Bremen beats Nuremberg 2-0 to share Bundesliga lead with Bayern
- Former Refco CEO pleads guilty in NY securities fraud case
- Tentative deal extended for Plastech to supply parts to Chrysler
- Liverpool ousted by Barnsley in FA Cup shock
- Super 14: Late penalty lifts Lions over Cheetahs 23-22
- Olympiakos beats Ergotelis 1-0 in Greek league
- Oprah Winfrey plug makes business book, 'Women & Money,' a Web sensation
- Kato hands Wotherspoon 1st speedskating loss in 500 meters this season
- McCain picks up most of Romney's Michigan delegates to Republican national convention
- Kiriasis becomes first to win three straight at bobsled World Championships
- Henin to play Knapp in Diamond Games final
- Bush scolds Congress for not passing eavesdropping bill; Democrats cite 'stubborn approach'
- Pennetta, Zakopalova post straight-set victories to reach Cachantun Cup final
- PSV beats Willem II 1-0 to remain nine points atop Dutch league
- Edu leads Real Betis to surprise 2-1 win over Real Madrid
- Almagro defeats Fognini to reach final of Brasil Open
- Suazo scores twice in Inter win; Juventus defeats Roma; Milan-Parma draw in Serie A
- Le Mans stuns Lyon 1-0 in French league, Saint-Etienne routs Nancy 4-0
- Australia beats Britain 2-1, takes 2-0 series lead
- Coventry breaks 200M backstroke world record in Missouri
- Valuev earns title shot with one-sided win in battle of former champions
- Mexico police say blast that killed 1, injured 2, looks like the work of organized crime
- Car bombings ahead of Pakistan elections kill 39 in volatile northwest
- Ronaldinho's late penalty leads Barcelona past Zaragoza 2-1, closer to Madrid
- Jenkins shoots 64 to take 2-stroke lead in Champions Tour event
- Kenyan opposition leader promises talks will succeed; US considers sanctions
- Inflation, shortages stalk Pakistan's tigerish economy ahead of elections
- 50 years later, `Things Fall Apart' is still required reading
- Despite raft of social changes in Spain, abortion reform still too touchy
- As economic U.S. tide recedes, an undertow of long-simmering insecurities grows
- New rules the points of interest in Super 14's first round
- AP Interview: Bhutto widower says Taliban fight is 'our war' not just America's
- Fear of vote-rigging, violence, hang over crucial Pakistan elections
- Mickelson withstands an ace to keep the lead at Riviera
- McCain's temper may prove to be a liability in presidential campaign
- Bird flu kills 3-year-old boy in Indonesia, second case reported in one day
- Afghan leaders hope conservative Islamic parties will be defeated in Pakistan election
- US researchers: NKorea wants energy aid before nuclear declaration
- Malaysian police break up ethnic Indian rally, detain more than 120 people
- Manchester United a transformed team as it thumps Arsenal in FA Cup
- Avery scores twice, Rangers down Sabres 5-1
- Stern calls SuperSonics' departure from Seattle an 'inevitability'
- Boys seeking buried treasure with metal detector in Florida find live grenade
- Switzerland's Rothlin wins Tokyo Marathon with personal-best time
- As owners tire of fans suddenly appearing, Carpenters fans try to stem home demolition
- Ponting wins toss, Australia to bat first against India
- Thousands turn up in prayer protest against Philippine president
- Obama wears bracelet given to him by mother of soldier killed in Iraq
- Pakistan election candidate refuses to bow to fear despite losing legs in bomb blast
- Clinton adviser argues for seating Michigan, Florida delegates after previously voting no
- Cyprus to elect a new president most trusted to deliver a reunification deal
- Attacks on East Timor's leaders are latest upheaval in young democracy
- Annika Sorenstam wins 70th LPGA Tour title, ends long winless streak
- Pakistan's president says elections will go ahead despite violence
- Montiel, Mijares retain super flyweight titles on Pavlik-Taylor undercard
- Cooper, Kushnir win freestyle skiing aerials titles
- Pavlik stays unbeaten, wins unanimous decision in rematch with Taylor
- American Darron Stiles wins New Zealand PGA by one stroke
- Darron Stiles wins rain-shortened New Zealand PGA
- Obama, Clinton compete in Wisconsin, Hawaii; McCain gets more support
- Pakistan says violence will not derail polls; death toll from car bombing climbs to 46
- Devils beat Senators to go clear top of Atlantic Division
- Land mine blast kills 4 troops in insurgency-ridden southwestern Pakistan
- Cooper wins freestyle skiing aerials title
- Indian troops, Maoist rebels battle after attacks on police compounds
- Australian Eamon Sullivan breaks 50-meter freestyle world record
- Defending champ Pakistan thrashes Malaysia on opening day of U19 World Cup
- Suicide bomber kills 80 at dog fighting competition in Afghanistan, governor says
- Rights group: Israel broke law with use of cluster bombs in Lebanon
- Official: Workers slaughter more birds after bird flu virus spreads to Bangladesh's capital
- China says power almost back to normal for snow-hit provinces
- Former officials urge Philippine administration to resign, report any wrongdoing
- Iran launches oil products bourse with petrochemical deal
- Thailand reports surge in dengue fever, with 2,800 infected since January
- Kenyan foreign minister says the country must end bloody crisis on its own
- German services union plans round of strikes in coming days
- Kosovo prepares for historic declaration of independence from Serbia
- Newcastle advances to A-League grand final with extra-time win over Queensland
- Suicide bomber kills 80 at dog fighting competition in Afghanistan
- Cypriots vote for president seen as pivotal to reunifying divided island
- Kosovo prepares for historic declaration of independence from Serbia
- Bush challenges Congress to back HIV/AIDS program for Africa
- German model Heidi Klum wants to help the troubled Britney Spears
- South Korean president-elect questioned over alleged financial fraud, report says
- Armenian presidential race focuses on economic revival, disputed Nagorno-Karabakh
- Norway wins men's and women's team sprint events
- Britain plans to issue Shariah law-compliant bonds
- Moroccan player files suit against fan over alleged racist remarks in French league match
- EU turns 50 but celebrations dampened by uncertainty over future
- Report says South Korean president-elect questioned over alleged financial fraud
- Kosovo leaders open special session of parliament to declare independence
- Valenciennes captain files suit against Metz fan over alleged racist remarks in French league match
- Germany's IKB bank to seek shareholder approval for euro1.5B stock sale as part of bailout
- Pakistan's former leader Nawaz Sharif warns of anti-government protests if vote is rigged
- Pakistan's former leader Nawaz Sharif warns of anti-government protests if vote is rigged
- Svendsen edges Bjorndalen to win mass start race
- Kenya's foreign minister says the country must end bloody crisis on its own
- An athlete's voice of protest could become a roar at Beijing Games
- Justine Henin wins Diamond Games, beats Knapp in final
- Exit polls: Cyprus election heading into runoff, 3 candidates in dead heat
- Real Madrid unveils statue to honor Di Stefano
- Nordic combined World Cup event canceled due to strong winds
- U.N. humanitarian chief condemns Palestinian rocket attacks
- Runaway kitten found after spending 25 days in New York City subway tunnels
- Turkish prime minister tries to ease secularist concerns over Islamic head scarves
- Mario Matt wins men's World Cup slalom in tight race
- US intelligence chief says Hezbollah dispute, Syria may be to blame for killing of Mughniyeh
- In Africa, U.S. first lady Laura Bush says renewal of AIDS program won't be a problem
- Egypt arrests 40 members of Egypt's banned Muslim Brotherhood
- MOE Resort in Taitung reopens
- NVIDIA introduces APX 2500 processor
- AMD sharpens focus on latest multimedia technologies
- Regent wins city hall citation
- Spring wine party at Naruwan
- Wedding Gown Street offers festival bargains
- Orlando's 'Superman' Howard wins NBA Slam Dunk title
- Ancic to play Murray in final at Marseille
- Barnsley stun Liverpool in Cup sensation
- Bekele sets new world record for 2-mile run at indoor meet
- Pavlik wins over Taylor in twelve-round rematch
- Sorenstam wins season-opening SBS Open
- NBA's Stern says departure of SuperSonics is inevitable
- Mickelson hangs on to 1-shot lead in Los Angeles
- Rangers strike early to crush Sabres 5-1
- Rooney inspires United to beat Arsenal
- Hanjin plans new Spanish terminal
- TUI reported in talks about shipping merger
- Maersk to launch new intra-Asia service in March
- Hanjin Shipping expects profit to double on higher cargo rate
- Evergreen, Maersk cooperate on CEM-AE2 run
- "K" Line achieves new growth in 3rd quarter of fiscal 2007
- Americans' level of confidence seen decreasing amid fear of recession
- Japan tofu makers hit hard by soaring raw material costs
- U.S. dollar has biggest weekly loss in '08 on signs of growth slowing
- EU opens antidumping probe into Chinese candles, steel wire
- Rising food prices seen worrying PRC officials
- Butter under lock-and-key as prices soar in Australia
- London's 'billionaire's avenue' defies economic woes
- U.S. shows weakening in consumer, business confidence
- Salty water snuffed out life on Mars, experts say
- Depressed doctors more likely to make errors, study says
- Oklahoma official considers putting city on diet
- Bosses seen having lower risk of getting cancer than laborers
- Fans try to save house once lived in by Carpenters
- ATM keypads, sponges among dirtiest items, U.S. research suggests
- Winfrey makes business book a sensation
- Brazil cop drama wins best film in Berlin
- Afghan opium fields show failure of U.S. aid efforts
- Obama's eclectic views of world seen as a reflection of his mother
- Report says some West Bank settlements built on private land
- Obama tries to head off Clinton in Wisconsin
- General strikes bring Katmandu to a standstill
- New York police arrest man in brutal slaying of therapist
- North Korea wants energy aid promises, U.S. researchers say
- The difference Hsieh would make
- David Li resigns from Hong Kong Cabinet position
- Report says civil unions create 'second-class status'
- Cyprus begins voting for new president
- Fiji denies entry to member of legal watchdog
- Thousands protest against Arroyo
- Genghis Khan's portrait to return to Mongolia
- Philippines-based entrepreneur donates 60 wheelchairs to group
- Taiwan puppetry seen brightening ailing girl's day
- Vegetable prices found increasing as much as 50% after holidays
- Local insurers eye booming PRC market
- Imported cattle seen beginning to contribute
to dairy industry
- Nearly all vehicles found holding 3rd-party insurance
- Statue of Zheng Chengkong returns to Tainan City shrine
- DPP quiet on Chen's involvement in referendum drive
- Lu optimistic KMT will engage in talks
- KMT's Siew blasts DPP for poor local economy
- Ma says CEC favoring Hsieh in presidential election contest
- Maokong Gondola celebrates 3 millionth passenger since beginning operation last July
- Kosovo on verge of declaring independence
- Pakistan vows free and fair elections in spite of violence
- Taiwan better equipped than Kosovo in achieving full statehood: Su
- Ma positive about Chen's alleged turnabout in cross-strait flights
- Hsieh vows to invite Chinese leader to Kinmen for talks if elected
- EU, NATO appeal for calm after Kosovo declares independence
- Democrats try to divine a way for Clinton to win presidential nomination
- De Guzman scores to lead Feyenoord over Vitesse 1-0 in Dutch league
- Pa. County to Sorvino: Where's the Film?
- US intelligence chief says Hezbollah groups, Syria may be to blame for killing of Mughniyeh
- Davis breaks track record at speedskating World Cup; Friesinger repeats 1,000 win
- Pennsylvania county has second thoughts about $500,000 investment in unreleased Sorvino film
- Justine Henin wins Diamond Games, beats Knapp in final
- Trial in military massacre of Colombian police unit nears finale
- Armenian presidential race focuses on economic revival, disputed Nagorno-Karabakh
- Rangers restores 4-point league lead with 2-0 win over Kilmarnock
- Britain nationalizes troubled mortgage lender Northern Rock
- Mutu leads Fiorentina over Catania 2-1; Sampdoria beats Genoa 1-0
- Toni scores three goals to put Bayern back in lead in Bundesliga
- Middlesbrough held to 0-0 draw with Sheffield United in FA Cup
- Milan goalkeeper Kalac injures finger, in doubt for Champions League
- Weather slows Clinton, Obama campaigns in Wisconsin
- Bordeaux routs Monaco 6-0 in French league
- US senator Biden warns greater turmoil for Pakistan if election rigged
- `Jumper' hurtles to top of weekend box office with $27.2 million
- 10-man Recreativo Huelva beats Deportivo La Coruna 3-2 in the Spanish League
- Blatter: South America and Africa have no chance of hosting 2018 World Cup
- Pennetta wins Cachantun Cup as Zakopalova retires
- US intelligence chief says Hezbollah groups, Syria may be to blame for killing of Mughniyeh
- Snow causes several Greek league games to be postponed
- Chavez: Venezuela does not plan on halting oil exports to the United States
- Former President Clinton tells Ohio his wife's campaign is likely "up to you"
- Providence says it's 'disappointed' by Clear Channel lawsuit
- Opposition warns of massive fraud as Pakistan prepares for crucial election
- USDA recalls 143 million pounds of beef from California slaughterhouse under investigation
- Former Guatemalan police director wanted in Spain for crimes against humanity dies
- McCain says no new taxes if elected president
- Serbs refuse to accept Kosovo's declaration of independence
- Athletic Bilbao stems Atletico Madrid from rising in Spanish league with 2-1 win
- Marseille edges Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in French league
- Obama sneaks down to North Carolina for meeting with former presidential rival John Edwards
- Spain's Nicolas Almagro defeats Carlos Moya to win Brasil Open
- Liverpool and Arsenal need quick recovery as Champions League resumes
- Big EU powers Britain, Germany, France to lead bloc's recognition of Kosovo
- Amid lull in violence, Kenyan's seek the safety of ethnic numbers
- Boca blasts past Argentinos 4-0 in Argentine first division outing
- Incumbent eliminated from Cyprus presidential election in major surprise
- Armenian presidential race focuses on economic revival, disputed Nagorno-Karabakh
- Solari scores twice as Pumas beats the Chiapas Jaguars
- In Germany, calls louder for more accounting as tax evasion probe expands
- Australia's Virgin hopes to fly to Asia next year
- Obama, Clinton compete in Wisconsin, Hawaii; McCain fights back
- Bush to Congress: `Stop the squabbling,' renew AIDS relief program without changes
- China says troops to undergo anti-terrorism training for Olympics
- Ryan Newman wins the 50th running of Daytona 500, giving Roger Penske long-awaited 500 win
- Report: China's cabinet approves conversion of state agency into new commercial lender
- Defending champ Guyana beats Antigua & Barbuda to reach semifinals
- When a TV personality comments on the news, the pundit police are on duty
- Oil prices steady after talk of possible OPEC cuts amid forecasts for slower demand growth
- US agency orders major beef recall from California slaughterhouse under abuse investigation
- Libraries in US turn up the noise with video game events and attract teenage clients
- Voting begins in crucial Pakistan election amid fears of violence, rigging
- China's biggest railway builder to build Libyan rail lines in US$2.6 billion order
- Palu signs new 2-year deal with ARU
- Turco, Hagman lead Stars to 1-0 victory over slumping Red Wings
- Malaysia opposition stunned as key member pulls out of general elections
- Allen scores 28, James 27 as East downs West 134-128
- Thailand's new prime minister unveils policies that mirror Thaksin's populist agenda
- Korean Air to buy 3 more Airbus double-decker A380 jets, bringing order total to 8
- James wins second All-Star game MVP award after leading East over West
- North Korea, Iraq and Tajikistan banned from Asian Under-16 championships
- Mavs, Nets find a way to get Kidd to Dallas: Stackhouse, George out; retired Van Horn in
- Dollar rises against yen in Asia amid expectations for US to avert recession
- Fuel shortage in Nepal's capital forces schools to close, public transport to halt
- Wounded East Timorese leader making steady recovery, spokesman says
- Former gov't ministers say Australia should have ratified Kyoto years ago
- Voters in dangerous northwest area turn out despite fears of violence
- Report: South Korea's Hana Bank to buy Merrill Lynch shares from Singapore's Temasek
- China says "deeply concerned" about Kosovo declaration of independence
- Challenge for McCain's brain trust: Turn a pirate ship into a battleship
- ANZ bank warns that 2008 earnings likely to be hurt by fallout from US credit crisis
- South Korea's outgoing, next president agree on passing free trade deal with US
- US pressure intensifies on Kenya's rivals to end bloody political crisis
- Australia's Virgin Blue hopes to fly to north Asia next year
- Singapore Airlines says it has no plans to renew bid for China Eastern
- Oil prices steady after talk of possible OPEC cuts amid forecasts for slower demand growth
- Malaysian churches campaign for religious freedom in elections
- Thailand's new prime minister to restore ousted leader's populist agenda
- 5 more Australian/IPL players to sign up overnight, says agent
- Japan's benchmark Nikkei index inches higher on steel shares gains, Toshiba reports
- Trading in Northern Rock shares suspended after nationalization decision
- Malaysia opposition stunned as key member pulls out of general elections
- India to buy 6 Hercules military transport planes from Lockheed Martin
- Dutch post company TNT posts decline in 4Q earnings on restructuring charge
- Rangers cap busy week of signings by agreeing to deal with D Tyutin
- China says foreign investment in January more than doubles from a year ago
- Ericsson sells business unit to Aastra Technologies for US$103 million
- Toshiba says it may end HD DVD video business, signaling rival Blu-Ray format's likely victory
- Taiwanese presidential candidate says he would invite China's leader
- Germany's Merck 4Q profit soars to nearly euro3.4B on Serono deal, divestment of generics unit
- Experian reviews ownership of PriceGrabber
- Report: Sharon Stone laments US policies on Iraq, Afghanistan; talks of pain over Iraqi deaths
- China blasts Taiwan statement welcoming Kosovo independence
- Hong Kong banker David Li expected to weather political storm after insider trading case
- Philippine president wanted key project approved despite bribery allegations: witness
- Clinton releases economic plan, Obama reaches out to Edwards ahead of Wisconsin primary
- Hong Kong key index drops 1.6 percent as investors take profits after 4-day winning streak
- ClinPhone approached by Parexel about a possible takeover
- China worker safety agency warns of possible wave of mining accidents
- China shares rise as new fund approvals boost investor sentiment
- Rossouw's 58 helps South Africa defeat Windies; N'Zealand, B'desh, S'Lanka also win
- German investigators mount raids related to massive tax invasion probe
- Pakistan's Musharraf promises cooperation to any party that wins parliamentary vote
- Former first lady Nancy Reagan hospitalized after falling at home
- Asian markets mixed as Nikkei inches up, Hang Seng sinks on worries about tightening in China
- Bush, playing healer-in-chief, touts US role in reducing malaria deaths
- Report: Asian steelmakers agree to iron ore price hike with Brazil's CVRD
- US pressure intensifies on Kenya's rivals to end bloody political crisis
- IATA: Airlines face tough times ahead but are better prepared due to improved efficiency
- Government keen to sell stake in Malaysia Airlines, says CEO
- Dutch post company TNT posts decline in 4Q earnings on restructuring charge
- Trading in Northern Rock shares suspended after nationalization decision
- US dollar up, gold down in European morning trading
- Cyprus presidential candidates lobby for support after shock first round of election
- UK PM says Northern Rock will stay nationalized until adverse market conditions change
- Oil prices up slightly on possible OPEC cuts amid forecasts for slower demand growth
- RAB Capital shares drop as Northern Rock is nationalized
- UN envoy says Myanmar now in 'critical phase'
- 20 rebels likely killed in gunbattle between Indian troops and Maoists, official says
- Indian shares slip, dragged down by software firms
- Disney composer Alan Menken looks for another win at Oscars, with 3 nominations
- Champions League: Real Madrid looking to extend winning streak at Roma
- London's FTSE-100 index up 102.1 points at 5,889.7 at midday
- Champions League: Inter holds key to future of Benitez at Liverpool
- Germany's Merkel pushes Liechtenstein for greater transparency amid tax evasion scandal
- Daunting economic challenges will confront Europe's newest country
- Capello sizes up Italy-England Champions League matchups
- 5 government soldiers, 3 Maoist rebels killed in fresh gunbattle in India, say police
- Myanmar pro-democracy party warns that referendum plan could be destabilizing
- SKorea's incoming president announces Cabinet lineup aimed at restoring US ties
- Police launch raid of projects in Paris suburb in search of rioters, detain 33
- Vimpelcom says Golden Telecom shareholders accept buyout offer
- After beating Liverpool, Barnsley gets Chelsea in FA Cup
- Clinton pitches economic plan while Obama courts Edwards ahead of Wisconsin primary
- Brazil's president confirms Petrobras data theft related to big petroleum finds
- Germany's Merkel pushes Liechtenstein for greater transparency amid tax evasion scandal
- McCartney-Mills divorce hearing ends with no deal; judge will rule in a few weeks.
- Anti-AIDS gel disappoints, failing to prevent HIV infection in study of African women
- Afghanistan recognizes Kosovo's independence
- Rotherham is 3rd English club in financial difficulty this season
- European stocks rise, Asian markets mixed on US public holiday
- Deutsche Post board meets to ponder Zumwinkel's resignation
- France says 20 European Union nations reject latest WTO proposals on global trade deal
- Gabashvili beats Ferrero in 1st round of ABN Amro tournament
- Ian Paisley's son resigns from Northern Ireland administration over ethics questions
- EU launches talks on free trade agreement with Ukraine
- Oil prices up on possible OPEC cuts amid forecasts for slower demand growth
- After beating Liverpool, Barnsley gets Chelsea in FA Cup
- U.K. house prices rise, survey shows
- Hungary's prime minister pledges tax cuts in 2009 to stimulate job growth
- Ruling party in Zimbabwe shaken by divisions over March elections
- Olympiakos needs to sharpen its game to beat Chelsea in Champions League
- Brazil's Vale, Asian clients agree to 65 percent price hike for iron ore
- Champions League: Inter holds key to future of Benitez at Liverpool
- NATO nations reaffirm peacekeeping commitment in Kosovo
- Vatican tightens procedures for determining sainthood
- Bird flu kills 22-year-old man in central China
- France says 20 European Union nations reject latest WTO proposals on global trade deal
- Roger Federer, Justine Henin win Laureus Awards as world's top athletes in 2007
- Lip-synching saves English National Opera show
- Ralf Schumacher to race for Mercedes on DTM circuit
- Former President H.W. Bush endorses McCain's Republican presidential bid
- Schalke looks to learn from mistakes for Champions League match against Porto
- Vatican: Beatification cause of slain Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero at standstill
- Outgoing Culture Minister Francesco Rutelli announces bid for Rome mayor
- Hungary's prime minister pledges tax cuts in 2009 to stimulate job growth
- Clinton pitches economic plan while Obama courts Edwards ahead of Wisconsin primary
- Former President H.W. Bush endorses McCain's Republican presidential bid
- Uganda's Anglicans threaten to secede from global church
- Uganda's Anglicans threaten to secede from global church
- Samuel Eto'o defends criticized FC Barcelona coach Frank Rijkaard
- Explosion rocks west Texas oil refinery; at least one injured
- Murray returns to top ten with Marseille victory
- Mickelson holds off challenge for Riviera win
- Japan's coach warns squad of hostile crowds in China
- Penguins beat Sabres to take share of top spot
- Justine Henin dispels demons with title win
- Bowlers shine as Australia beat India
- Japan beat North Korea in women's East Asian Championship
- Unlucky Carter helps Pompey into FA Cup quarter-final
- Japanese teenager Nishikori stuns Blake to take title
- James leads East over West in All-Star game
- SIA selects Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engines for A380-888s
- Taipei Book Fair business drops
- Afternoon tea at Evergreen Taipei
- Springtime spa special at Miramar
- 'Golden Beauty Spa' at Dansui presents hot spring delight
- Explore Northeastern Japan at Hyatt Irodori
- Hana Bank reportedly to buy 1 million Merrill Lynch shares
- Taipei shares close up 0.18 percent
- Greenback stable in Asia amid U.S. slowdown worries
- Fed's lower rates pressure China to strengthen yuan
- Platinum prices hit new high on supply concerns
- Bill aims to end CPC's fuel import monopoly
- Clear Channel files a lawsuit against Providence firm
- Housing starts may hold 16-year low, analysts say
- German CEO accused of 1m euro tax evasion
- Rising fuel prices seen adding pressure on aviation industry
- Toshiba shares rise amid rumors it might stop HD DVD business
- UK nationalizes Northern Rock bank
- Teaching rules on evolution anger educators
- Old documents on JFK expected to stir more controversy
- Trendy oxygen bars trigger debates on their health benefits
- Indian Mughal epic sparks controversy
- Diana's butler admitted to lying at inquest on video, report says
- 'Jumper' leaps to No. 1 spot at box office
- Banned 'Rambo' a hot commodity in Myanmar
- Confucius' descendants seen passing 2 million
- Gay Africans, Arabs living in hostile societies come out online
- Aging guest workers post new challenge for Germany
- Report says Japan will accept some Myanmar refugees
- New probe says al-Qaida linked to Bhutto's killing
- Rice to face Japan's complaints over U.S. military discipline
- Cliffhanger Cyprus election goes to run-off
- DPP should lead on 'green' issues
- U.S. nuclear envoy in Beijing for talks on North Korea
- Lee expected to be cleared in fraud probe
- U.S. pressures Kenya's rivals to end political crisis
- Arroyo described as 'evil' during graft case
- USDA issues largest-ever recall on beef
- Multilingual handbook earns appreciation from foreigners
- BOFT calls for steps to cope with rising raw material costs
- President pushes efforts to rebuild rehearsal studio for Cloud Gate
- Japan urged to back Taiwan bid to enter world organizations
- In Brief
- Popular Japanese illusionist set to perform in Taipei in April
- 'Love cabin' created to tie people together
- MOE denies news report of student loan defaults
- Cold weather seen resulting in losses of NT$280 million
- Su says Taiwan benefits from Kosovo independence
- Official dismisses speculation about Chen's economic plans
- KMT threatens to boycott budget for arms company
- CEC denies claim it is favoring Hsieh with status request
- Millions of Pakistanis turn out to vote amid violence, fraud fears
- Taiwan, PRC clash over Kosovo independence
- If elected, Hsieh will invite Hu to meet in Kinmen
- Earth-like planets seen raising prospects of extra-terrestrial life
- UK climate bill target to be reviewed by year end: Benn
- Hsieh continues questioning Ma's credibility
- New president adivsed to complete construction of 4th nuclear power plant
- Taiwan share prices hike 1.69 percent
- DOH confirms 14th enterovirus-71 case of year
- Beijing Olympic official says people evicted got generous compensation
- Stepney questioned by Italian prosecutor investigating F1 spy scandal
- Myanmar pro-democracy party warns referendum plan could be destabilizing
- Automaker Porsche to recall nearly 19,000 Cayenne SUVs worldwide
- Cyprus presidential runoff brings promise of new hope for speedy reunification deal
- Allofs stays with Bremen, ending talk of Bayern move for successful manager
- Germany's Left party dumps state legislator who defended Stasi, Berlin Wall
- Vatican tightens procedures for determining sainthood
- Portugal defender Paulo Ferreira signs new 5-year contract with Chelsea
- Credit Suisse shares rise 3.2 percent on reports of Qatar investment
- Roger Federer, Justine Henin win Laureus Awards as world's top athletes in 2007
- Myanmar arrests two journalists working for news magazine
- Kosovo wins recognition from US, European powers
- Roger Federer, Justine Henin win Laureus Awards as world's top athletes in 2007
- Deutsche Post board taps Appel to be CEO, replacing Zumwinkel who resigned
- Colombian soldiers guilty in ambush of anti-drug police
- NATO allies stand by Kosovo force, despite divisions on independence
- French author Alain Robbe-Grillet, 'new novelist' who rejected conventions, dies at 85
- United front by 2010 World Cup organizers for FIFA stadium visit
- Nigel Pearson named new Southampton manager
- European stocks rise as investors snap up financials ahead of earnings
- Colombian soldiers guilty in ambush of anti-drug police
- US pressure intensifies on Kenya's rivals to end bloody political crisis
- After Zumwinkel's resignation, Deutsche Post's supervisory board names Appel new CEO
- Obama says he probably should have credited Mass. governor for lines he used
- Ringleader of plot to kidnap British soldier sentenced to life in prison
- Obama says he probably should have credited Mass. governor for lines he used
- After loss to Barnsley, under-fire Benitez needs a victory over Inter Milan
- Senators seek Marine Corps investigation of delay in blast-resistant vehicles
- Musharraf calls for unity as vote count begins after Pakistan election
- Cirque du Soleil on New York City pier? Downtown community says no
- Clinicians support South African doctor in dispute over AIDS therapy for pregnant women
- Brazil's president confirms Petrobras data theft related to big petroleum finds
- Spice Girls' tour bus driver helps nab suspect in carjacking
- Superdelegates struggle over whether to lead or follow constituents in US presidential race
- Galimberti found guilty of betting on tennis, suspended for 100 days
- Champions League: Inter holds key to future of Benitez at Liverpool
- Galimberti found guilty of betting on tennis, suspended for 100 days
- Titillating transcript in JFK-related discovery likely to fuel conspiracy chatter
- Peer becomes first Israeli to play in Gulf Arab region, advances in Qatar Open
- RIM, Motorola in court battle over patents used in BlackBerry, Razr products
- Russia to host United States in Fed Cup semifinals at Luzhniki Stadium
- Investors to digest more data on inflation, manufacturing to gauge economy's well-being
- Chairman of Pakistan's ruling party loses parliamentary seat in elections, TV networks say
- Regulators hope to make Wall Street pay for its role in subprime-mortgage-fueled housing bust
- Former first lady Nancy Reagan hospitalized after falling at California home
- Ruling party concedes opposition doing well as key leaders lose seats in Pakistan election
- Attorneys argue BP's fine for deadly 2005 explosion could be as much as $3.2 billion
- Galimberti found guilty of betting on tennis, suspended for 100 days
- Brazil's president confirms Petrobras data theft related to big petroleum finds
- Bush gets hugs, huge crowds and a warrior dance in thanks for Africa aid programs
- Weakened by decades of war, Iraqi medical system must rebuild from verge of collapse
- Ian Paisley's son quits Northern Ireland administration over ethics scandal
- Clinton takes on Obama; McCain secures former President Bush's endorsement
- Peer becomes first Israeli to play in Gulf Arab region, advances in Qatar Open
- Brazil, India urge developed countries to slash farm subsidies
- Peer becomes first Israeli to play in Gulf Arab region, advances in Qatar Open
- Lindsay Lohan recreates Marilyn Monroe last photo shoot
- French author Alain Robbe-Grillet, 'new novelist' who rejected conventions, dies at 85
- Sharks goalie Nabokov leaves with injury in 2nd period, returns for 3rd
- Illinois' new law on guns came too late, and might not have stopped college gunman anyway
- CPSC chair warns toy industry must self-regulate as new standards, regulations are hashed out
- Scientists discover fossil of bowling ball-sized 'Devil Toad' that lived among dinosaurs
- Defending champ Youzhny loses to Tipsarevic at ABN Amro
- Brazilian director of Berlin film festival winner criticizes Variety
- Consumer safety official warns U.S. toy industry must self-regulate
- Roger Federer, Justine Henin win Laureus Awards as world's top athletes in 2007
- Match Play Championship Pairings
- Documents relating to JFK assassination revealed for 1st time in decades
- Andy Pettitte hasn't spoken to Roger Clemens for about a month in doping case
- Zajac leads Devils to a 5-1 win over the Hurricanes and share of conference lead
- Former MVP Peter Forsberg unlikely to return to NHL
- Edmonton amateurs play ice hockey for world record 10 days
- Mexico, Cuba agree to restructure island's debt; part of effort to normalize relations
- McCain still has work to do to formally clinch Republican presidential nomination
- Adriano receives two-game suspension for head-butting
- Paraguay's health minister confirms 7 deaths from yellow fever
- Paraguay confirms 7 deaths from yellow fever
- Armenian go to polls presidential elections shadowed by Kosovo independence
- US pressure intensifies on Kenya's rivals to end bloody political crisis
- UK government nationalizes Northern Rock amid criticism from lawmakers, shareholders
- Toy makers tweak lines to offset rising costs, but say prices will still rise
- Family's farmland has the largest unmined uranium deposit in the US
- U.S. cable, satellite operators could gain subscribers as analog TV signals stop in 1 year
- Clinton takes on Obama; McCain secures former President Bush's endorsement
- David Nalbandian, Potito Starace, Jiri Vanek advance in Buenos Aires
- Venezuela's biggest food producer blames shortages on price controls
- Champions League: Arsenal's morale low ahead of match against AC Milan
- FIFA believes it can win the fight to keep soccer clean of match-fixing
- Musharraf urges Pakistanis to work together as vote count begins in parliamentary elections
- Former first lady Nancy Reagan hospitalized after fall at home; could be released Tuesday
- CPSC chair warns toy industry must self-regulate as new standards, regulations are hashed out
- Cornet loses, Errani, Duque Marino advance in Bogota
- Hong Kong's Sun Hun Kai Properties chairman takes temporary leave of absence
- Holmes, happy to be in Arizona, starts off with Tiger
- Bird flu kills 22-year-old man in central China
- Brazilian director of Berlin film festival winner criticizes Variety
- Former first lady Nancy Reagan hospitalized after fall; could be released on Tuesday
- Teams prepare to bid for world's best in India's twenty20 league auction
- Teams prepare to bid for world's best in India's twenty20 league auction
- David Nalbandian, Potito Starace, Jiri Vanek advance in Buenos Aires
- Mexico's Telmex cuts 750 jobs amid corporate restructuring
- Foster's reports 28 percent drop in half-year profit, to US$363 million
- Foster's reports 28 percent drop in half-year profit, to US$363 million
- Indian cricket leagues find rich harvest in New Zealand
- Clinton takes on Obama; McCain secures former President Bush's endorsement
- Next generation Australian test players opt out of Indian Premier League
- Winning Colors, last filly to win Kentucky Derby, dies at 23
- China's inflation rises to 7.1 percent in January, highest in a decade, amid snow disruptions
- Conservative men and Islamic militants bar women from voting in parts of Pakistan
- Illinois' new law on guns came too late, and might not have stopped college gunman anyway
- Supporters come out for Obama, Clinton on eve of Hawaii caucus
- Prosecutors identify man suspected of causing blast in Mexican capital
- Prosecutors identify man suspected of causing blast in Mexican capital
- David Beckham arrives in Hawaii for inaugural Pan-Pacific Championship
- Morales: Iran to start TV channel in Bolivian coca country
- Hong Kong's Sun Hun Kai Properties chairman takes temporary leave of absence
- Hong Kong's Sun Hun Kai Properties chairman takes temporary leave of absence
- Opposition parties appear headed for victory in Pakistan's parliamentary elections
- Australia's postal service lifts weight restrictions on motorcycle staff
- Malaysian opposition reaches pact to avoid multi-cornered contests in general elections
- Oil prices rise above US$96 a barrel on possible OPEC output cut, US refinery explosion
- Oil prices rise above US$96 a barrel on possible OPEC output cut, US refinery explosion
- Osgood stops 18, Zetterberg scores twice in Detroit's 4-0 win over Colorado
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Veteran Hong Kong actress Lydia Sum dies
- Illinois' new law on guns came too late, and might not have stopped college gunman anyway
- Evangelist Billy Graham may be released from North Carolina hospital within days
- Florida pastor challenges married couples to have sex everyday for a month
- ASADA reveals 5 doping sanctions involving athletes
- China's inflation rises to 7.1 pct in January, highest in 12 years, amid snow disruptions
- Bird flu outbreak confirmed in Tibet
- Bush said history will show Kosovo indepencen right move
- Hong Kong's benchmark index gains 2.18 percent in early trade
- Bush says history will show Kosovo independence right move
- Sampras shows no mercy in beating Haas in exhibition
- Indonesian airline Garuda orders 4 Boeing 777 airplanes valued at more than US$1 billion
- Obama says he probably should have credited Mass. governor for lines he used
- Russian Evraz Group bids for Chinese steel products maker Delong Holdings
- Foreign investments in Malaysia soar 69 percent to record high in 2007
- Toshiba to announce decision on HD DVD business; rival Blu-ray appears ahead in format war
- Osgood stops 18, Zetterberg scores twice in Detroit's 4-0 win over Colorado
- Clinton takes on Obama; McCain secures former President Bush's endorsement
- Sampras shows no mercy in beating Haas in exhibition
- Wisconsin loaded with types of voters who usually back Clinton, will put her candidacy to test
- JPMorgan Chase expands into Asian private equity with launch of US$750 million fund
- Scientists collect mysterious creatures in Antarctic waters
- Priscilla Presley, Kristi Yamaguchi and Marlee Matlin on 'Dancing With the Stars'
- Lockheed Martin aims to sell 500 F-35 jets in Asia-Pacific
- Dollar falls in Asia on speculation that China may raise interest rates
- Roche to force through Ventana merger Tuesday
- Toshiba to announce decision on HD DVD; rival Blu-ray appears ahead in format war
- Sampras shows no mercy in beating Haas in exhibition
- Japan's Nikkei index rises 0.9 percent as sentiment buoyed by gains in Europe
- Oil prices rise above US$96 a barrel on possible OPEC output cut, US refinery explosion
- JPMorgan Chase expands into Asian private equity with launch of US$750 million fund
- Cyclone batters Australian towns; no injuries, damage reported
- Swiss bank Credit Suisse devalues assets by US$2.85 billion
- Bridgestone reports 55 percent jump in net profit for full year 2007
- Longtime Bolshoi prima ballerina Natalia Bessmertnova has died at age 66
- Chinese land rights activist who opposed Olympics goes on trial
- Thai Election Commission endorses appointed members of new senate
- Barclays bank reports full-year profit down 3.4 percent vs. 2006
- Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air orders 56 Boeing 737 planes worth US$4.4 billion
- Palestinian prime minister says negotiations must be stepped up
- Opposition group set for crushing win over ruling party in Pakistan's parliamentary elections
- Norway's Norsk Hydro aluminum and power group reports share decline in 4Q net profits
- Fidel Castro resigns Cuban presidency after nearly half-century in power
- Teams prepare to bid for world's best in India's twenty20 league auction
- In Africa, Bush to honor victims of the worst genocide in recent history
- Bangladesh names 14-member test squad to play South Africa
- New Asian private jet operator, BJETS, orders 40 planes worth US$600 million
- After U.S. holiday, euro higher against dollar
- Toshiba quits HD DVD business, handing victory in format battle to Blu-ray disc technology
- Sebastian Coe warns of doping damage to track future
- Barclays bank reports full-year profit down 3.4 percent vs. 2006
- Bridgestone says 2007 net profit jumps 55 percent on brisk tire sales, weaker yen
- Former first lady Nancy Reagan recovering after fall; could be released on Tuesday
- Malaysian opposition reaches pact to avoid multi-cornered contests in general elections
- Chinese stocks shrug off inflation data; blue chips climb on news of fresh funds
- Fidel Castro resigns Cuban presidency after nearly half-century in power
- Profile of Fidel Castro Ruz, longtime Cuban president
- Barclays bank reports full-year profit down 3.4 percent vs. 2006
- Opposition set for crushing win over ruling party in Pakistan's parliamentary elections
- Hong Kong's benchmark index rises 1.5 percent on overnight gains in Europe
- China's inflation hits 11-year high, analysts warn bigger increases to come
- China: 'Unbridled pressure' would complicate humanitarian crisis in Sudan's Darfur region
- UN envoy says Myanmar constitution move significant
- Armenians go to polls presidential elections shadowed by Kosovo independence
- Palestinian prime minister says peace negotiations must be stepped up
- Swiss bank Credit Suisse devalues assets by US$2.85 billion, shares dive
- Japan's Nikkei index rises 0.9 percent as sentiment buoyed by gains in Europe
- Cadbury Schweppes net down 65 percent in 2007
- Swiss bank Credit Suisse devalues assets by US$2.85 billion, shares dive
- Pakistan's pro-Musharraf party concedes defeat in parliamentary elections
- Fidel Castro resigns Cuban presidency after nearly half-century in power
- In Africa, Bush honors victims of the worst genocide in recent history
- Pakistan beat New Zealand; India outclasses South Africa
- Bush says Kosovo independence is 'historic step for the Balkans region'
- Bolshoi prima ballerina Natalia Bessmertnova dies at age 66
- Asian markets climb, led by banks, as investors shrug off Chinese inflation data
- Danish brewer Carlsberg shows net profit in fourth quarter after year-ago loss
- Lyon looking to shut out Manchester United in Champions League
- Credit Suisse suspends traders linked to overvaluation of assets
- Bush urges international community to help post-Castro Cuba transition to democracy
- Boeing wins orders for 60 planes, trumping Airbus on 1st day of Singapore Airshow
- Police make more arrests in French suburb after massive raid targeting rioters
- Obama, Clinton face off in Wisconsin in campaign that has gotten increasingly negative
- German tax probe widens ahead of Liechtenstein PM visit
- Bush says Kosovo independence is 'historic step for the Balkans region'
- China's top Internet search engine, Baidu.com, censured for allegedly spreading racy photos
- Opposition leader suggests that President Musharraf should go
- Handball federations take dispute over replay of Olympic qualifiers to CAS
- UK lawmakers to begin debate on legislation to nationalize Northern Rock
- Chinese land rights activist who opposed Olympics goes on trial
- Malaysia to launch electronic bond trading platform in March
- Former IRA commander Brendan `The Dark' Hughes dies
- Beef industry and animal rights groups duel over video as lawmaker calls for investigation
- Oil prices rise on possible OPEC output cut, US refinery explosion
- Thousands of service workers on strike across Germany
- Fidel Castro resigns Cuban presidency after nearly half-century in power
- Spike Lee urges crowd in Ohio to 'do the right thing' in this year's presidential election
- France makes 4 changes for Six Nations clash with England
- Pakistan's pro-Musharraf party concedes defeat in parliamentary elections
- India expected to offer top salary raises in Asia for 5th year, survey says
- Credit Suisse suspends traders linked to $2.85 billion overvaluation of assets
- Barcelona hoping for more good luck when it faces Celtic in Champions League; Milan meets Arsenal
- Bush: Post-Castro Cuba needs to be democratic
- Philippine church leader calls for `people power' to oust Arroyo
- Takeover target Scottish & Newcastle posts loss in last full year
- Palestinian prime minister says peace negotiations must be stepped up
- Singapore Airlines' A380 grounded due to fuel pump problem
- Wal-Mart posts 4 percent rise in 4Q profit as revenue climbs more than 8 pct
- Profile of Fidel Castro Ruz, longtime Cuban president
- Rafael Nadal available for Spain's quarterfinal Davis Cup match against Germany
- Investigators looking for third trader in Societe Generale affair
- Japan's top court rules American Robert Mapplethorpe's erotic photo book is not obscene
- Thousands of service workers on strike across Germany
- Arsenal gets chance to bounce back when it meets AC Milan in Champions League
- Cuban opposition groups downplay Castro resignation, seeing few prospects for change
- Miami's Little Havana wakes to news that Fidel Castro is stepping down
- FIFA opposition could kill Premier League plan for overseas games
- Chrissie Hynde rides bus to support tax increase to fund public transportation in Ohio
- Eastern Europe becomes victim of own economic success as inflation spirals out of control
- Fidel Castro resigns Cuban presidency after nearly half-century in power
- French PM: energy security, battle against climate change among priorities for EU presidency
- China: 'Unbridled pressure' would complicate humanitarian crisis in Sudan's Darfur region
- A 200-pound English mastiff in Michigan to be honored for donating blood 20 times
- Liechtenstein tells Germany to clean up its tax system
- Bill Gates says Microsoft isn't negotiating higher buyout offer with Yahoo
- Sports minister confident Spain will avoid FIFA suspension
- Lego says full-year profit falls 20 percent due to higher taxes
- Ousted Cyprus president refuses to endorse runoff candidates
- Chris Coleman becomes manager of struggling League Championship club Coventry
- Miami's Little Havana wakes to news that Fidel Castro is stepping down
- Goran Ivanisevic to be questioned after allegedly attacking photographer
- Low-price focus helps boost Wal-Mart profit as revenue climbs more than 8 pct
- Albanian launches international tender for state-owned oil company
- Staples proposes acquiring Corporate Express for euro2.5 billion
- Myanmar says writing of draft constitution has been completed
- Singapore Airlines' A380 grounded due to fuel pump problem
- Cuban opposition groups downplay Castro resignation, seeing few prospects for change
- Palestinian prime minister says peace negotiations must be stepped up
- Castro's anti-Americanism evident before revolution
- Profile of Fidel Castro Ruz, longtime Cuban president
- Italy's right-wing leader proposes chemical castration for pedophiles
- Supply chain OfficeMax net income rises in 4Q as cost cutting offsets decline in revenue
- England names rookie Wigglesworth at scrumhalf for Six Nations match against France
- Food maker General Mills increases 2008 outlook, helped by higher sales and cost cutting
- Philippine church leader calls for `people power' to fight corruption
- Dutch lawmaker calls for boycott of Olympic opening ceremony
- Stocks rally in early trading; Wal-Mart posts profit rise, but banks see more credit problems
- Credit Suisse suspends traders linked to $2.85 billion overvaluation of assets
- Cadbury Schweppes disappoints with FY profit fall, no cash return for US drinks demerger
- Martha Stewart to pay $50 million for Emeril Lagasse franchise of cookbooks, shows
- Obama, Clinton face off in Wisconsin in campaign that has gotten increasingly negative
- US stocks rally; Wal-Mart posts profit rise, but banks see more credit problems
- Barcelona's "Fantastic 4" could finally combine against Celtic
- Pakistan's pro-Musharraf party concedes defeat in parliamentary elections
- Rogge: Beijing Olympics will be a success regardless of any boycotts
- Fidel Castro leaves Cuban presidency on his own terms after nearly half-century in power
- French, Swedish PMs: battle against climate change priority for both EU presidencies
- Sports minister confident Spain will avoid FIFA suspension
- Presidential candidates Obama, McCain demand that Cuba release political prisoners
- Report: Poland's last communist leader hospitalized with pneumonia, heart problems
- CEO of German bank BayernLB to step down following news of subprime exposure
- Las Vegas man plans to unveil photo of Marilyn Monroe posing as nude hitchhiker
- Russian gas giant Gazprom signs oil, gas-production deal with Iran
- US unlikely to lift Cuba embargo `anytime soon,' deputy secretary of state says
- Staples proposes buying Netherlands-based courier Corporate Express for about $3.7B in cash
- Martha Stewart to pay $50 million for Emeril Lagasse franchise of cookbooks, shows
- EU says Greece must step up efforts to cut debt as global growth slows
- Charges send Medtronic profits lower, but adjusted beats estimate
- Bush says history will show Kosovo independence declaration was right move
- Russia's top auditor warns Sochi 2014 costs spiraling
- Miami's Little Havana wakes to news that Fidel Castro is stepping down
- Kaohsiung Lantern festival to last until March 2
- 9-Tribe Cherry Blossom Fest opens at Sun Moon Lake
- Imperial launches 'buy one get one free'
- Winners of Taiwan science fair to be announced on February 22
- Evergreen Laurel Hotel Taipei features delightful afternoon tea
- UK Education Exhibit slated for March 8-12
- PRC managers to run all sports at Olympics, Beijing officials say
- Sampras shows no mercy in beating Haas in exhibition game
- Pettitte sheds light on aftermath of affidavit
- Chances Kosovo as separate team in Beijing unlikely, IOC officials say
- Red Wings rout Avalanche to end 6-game losing streak
- Galimberti found guilty on charges of betting on tennis
- Federer, Henin win 2007 Laureus Awards
- Aviation buff seeks out famous old airport building in Liverpool
- Formosa Plastics to build steel plant in PRC in '08
- Taipei shares higher, close above 8,000
- Taiwan's flat panel display output seen to top NT$2 trillion
- Greenback mixed in Asia as investors look for new trading leads
- World oil prices above US$96 on supply concerns
- Federal Reserve to cut U.S. economic outlook
- Foreign investments in Malaysia soar 69 percent in 2007
- Customer service, goods seen better online
- Credit Suisse reveals US$2.85b write-downs
- Yahoo may warm to Microsoft bid as rivals fail to impress
- AU Optronics set to spend NT$294b on two LCD plants
- China's January inflation seen rising to highest rate in 12 years
- Toshiba announces ending development of HD DVD goods
- Giant sea creatures captured in Antarctic
- 'New novel' movement pioneer dies from cardiac problems
- Devoted pet owners seen fueling UK's insurance market
- Hong Kong iconic actress Sum dies at age 61
- Spice Girls say willing to sing for Mandela
- Lohan poses nude for U.S. magazine
- Red carpet goes 'green' as stars opt for eco-limos
- TV's big switch could affect number of subscribers
- Toy makers attempt to stop rising prices
- Officials report wanted militant may be dead in the Philippines
- U.S. cattle industry denounces mistreatment of animals
- Armenia goes to presidential polls
- U.S. and Europe recognize independence of Kosovo
- Kenya resumes talks to end nation's crisis
- The cellphone novel - ain't it gr8!
- Mixed messages of Kosovo liberty
- Su aims for more Safe Product marks this year
- China sees huge losses after storms
- Afghan officials say nation's bombings deadliest since 2001
- SRI and Social Entrepreneurship in Greater China
- Socially Responsible Investing - Can Asia catch up with the West?
- Filipino woman gets perfect score on TOEIC
- Wanyoike visits Taiwan to promote run for the blind
- MND says damage to Taiwan from data leaks is limited
- Ma promises to deal with ocean policies
- Science, politics are separate, academic says
- Scholar supports nuclear plant construction
- Hsieh urges his KMT rival to avoid risk of annulment
- Pakistan's pro-Musharraf party concedes defeat in parliamentary polls
- Castro resigns as Cuba leader
- Taiwan officially acknowledges Kosovo independence
- 'Taiwan' banned in Singapore Airshow
- Chen to stump for Hsieh, attend part of referendum walk
- Ma urges DPP rival to quit war of words
- Egypt bans four foreign newspapers over republication of anti-Prophet cartoons
- British PM says Lebanon's Saniora has his support in political impasse
- Presidential candidates Obama, McCain demand that Cuba release political prisoners
- Brazilian police say Petrobras theft was corporate espionage
- Science standards in Florida will call evolution 'scientific theory'
- Russia's top auditor warns Sochi 2014 costs spiraling
- H&M chairman donates millions to Swedish university
- Credit Suisse suspends traders linked to $2.85 billion overvaluation of assets
- Presidential candidates Obama, McCain demand that Cuba release political prisoners
- German federation files libel suit after athletes linked to alleged blood-doping operation
- EU says Ireland's tiger economy is slowing and may risk running up a deficit
- Pink and motocross racer Carey Hart call it quits after 2 years of marriage, singer's rep says
- Mexico City mayor says bomb explosion did not intimidate him, crime fight will continue
- As Fidel Castro leaves Cuban presidency on his own terms, Cubans ask who will be Raul's No. 2?
- Wall Street gains as Wal-Mart reports profit rise, but banks see more credit problems
- IRA veteran opposed to Sinn Fein receives unified funeral
- Kenya's flagship airline suspends flights to Paris due to dwindling number of passengers
- World events enter 10th year, firmly grounded in America
- German police plan use of helicopters to fight hooligans
- Alon USA Energy seeks to restart partial operations at damaged refinery in 2 months
- US says it will work with new government after ally loses in Pakistan election
- British lawmakers debate laws to nationalize Northern Rock as rival banks protest
- Presidential candidates Obama, McCain demand that Cuba release political prisoners
- European stocks end higher
- Venezuela agrees to pay Italy's Eni US$700 million in compensation
- Iraqi official: Iraqi Airways to buy 40 jets from Boeing
- US says it will work with new government after ally loses in Pakistan election
- What happened to winter? Mild weather stirs seasonal confusion in Sweden
- Ex-Argentine officer detained in 1972 massacre of guerrillas
- South Africa's energy crisis sends currency tumbling, slows economic growth
- Obama, Clinton face off in Wisconsin in campaign that has gotten increasingly negative
- Iraqi official: Iraqi Airways to buy 40 jets from Boeing
- US Senator Biden says relations with Pakistan should be based on policy, not personality
- Election comeback puts Pakistan opposition leader in position to strike back at Musharraf
- DVD in Firefighter's Coat Blocks Bullet
- Cuban dissidents issue worldwide appeal for support of democracy in post-Fidel era
- Oil official says Exxon's assets in Venezuela worth less than US$1 billion
- Nets send Kidd to Mavericks in eight-player trade
- Staples' offer of $3.7B for Corporate Express rejected as too low
- Oil jumps as the falling dollar attracts investors; Texas refinery outage boosts products
- Venezuela agrees to pay Italy's Eni US$700 million in compensation
- French, Swedish PMs: battle against climate change priority; differences on Turkey
- Armenians go to polls presidential elections shadowed by Kosovo independence
- As Fidel Castro leaves Cuban presidency on his own terms, Cubans ask who will be Raul's No. 2?
- DVD protects South Carolina firefighter from being shot; no, it wasn't 'Bulletproof'
- Precious metals prices rally on platinum supply concerns; Soybeans hit record
- Wall Street says Schwarzenegger is overselling lottery idea; some fear big gambling expansion
- Election puts Pakistani opposition leader in position to strike back at Musharraf
- Dwain Chambers to wait until after worlds to appeal Olympic ban
- Marion Bartoli upset at Qatar Open, Mirza exits with cramps
- Foreign direct investment in Mexico soared 21 percent in 2007
- Cadbury Schweppes disappoints with FY profit fall, no cash return for US drinks demerger
- EU calls on Lithuania to cool rocketing inflation
- US says policy on Cuba won't change despite Castro resignation, calls Raul `dictator-lite'
- Hershey: European Commission also looking into chocolate pricing
- Russian gas company Gazprom signs oil, gas-production deal with Iran
- Barcelona's "Fantastic 4" could finally combine against Celtic
- Oil official says Exxon's assets in Venezuela worth less than US$1 billion
- Delta Air Lines, Northwest boards may vote on combination, people briefed on talks say
- Supreme Court rejects ACLU domestic spying lawsuit
- Brazil's Embraer sells 6 jets to EgyptAir
- 2009 World Baseball Classic to feature same 16-team field
- Fenerbahce seeks winning start in 2nd round of Champions League against Sevilla
- Election setback diminishes Pakistan's Musharraf and could herald his downfall
- As Fidel Castro leaves Cuban presidency on his own terms, Cubans ask who will be Raul's No. 2?
- Egypt detains 13 students belonging to Egypt's banned Muslim Brotherhood
- Profile of Fidel Castro Ruz, longtime Cuban president
- Russia's top auditor warns Sochi 2014 costs spiraling
- Los Angeles court commissioner denies request for gag order in Spears case
- 9 Nobel Peace Prize winners seek UN action to halt arms sales to Myanmar
- Calm in post-Fidel Castro Cuba illustrates how well the government managed his political exit
- Wall Street says Schwarzenegger is overselling lottery idea; some fear big gambling expansion
- Northern Ireland sports minister denounces Belfast's first gay rugby team
- Cuban jazz great D'Rivera: Castro's resignation is 'absurd,' won't lead to change
- Oil official says Exxon's assets in Venezuela worth less than US$1 billion
- Apologies are Major League Baseball's latest trend
- US Supreme Court rejects lawsuit contesting Bush administration domestic spying
- Ecuador's attorney general seeks cancellation of Petrobras contract
- Martha Stewart to pay $50 million for Emeril Lagasse franchise of cookbooks, shows
- Patients who suffer cardiac arrest in hospital more likely to die during graveyard shift
- Saudi Arabia to hold first-ever official film festival
- Little Richard gets standing ovation at Ryman Auditorium _ and he didn't even perform
- Nancy Reagan released from hospital after fall at home
- Hewlett-Packard's 1Q profit rises 38 percent to top analyst views
- 6 Nations: France and England starting rookie halves
- After US holiday, dollar falters against euro, yen; rises against pound
- IRL, Champ Car merger talks 'heating up'
- Oil jumps back above $100 on a Texas refinery outage and possible OPEC production cut
- Western Force moves to cut Henjak's contract after clash with teammate
- Democratic presidential candidates say U.S. should be ready to respond to reforms in Cuba
- Champions League: AS Roma comes back to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in first leg
- Cubans hope Raul Castro will adopt reforms after Fidel leaves presidency on his own terms
- Wall Street pares gains as oil surges, banks see more credit problems
- Champions League: Liverpool scores late to beat Inter Milan 2-0
- Poll: French president's popularity falls again
- Hewlett-Packard's 1Q profit rises 38 percent to top analyst views
- US foodmakers General Mills, ConAgra raise profit outlooks
- New Zealand wins toss, sends England in to bat in 4th ODI
- Champions League: Kuranyi goal gives Schalke 1-0 win against FC Porto
- Coen's `No Country' could make Oscar history with 4 prizes for sibling filmmakers
- Champions League: Olympiakos holds Chelsea to 0-0 draw in 1st leg
- US says policy on Cuba won't change despite Castro resignation, calls Raul `dictator-lite'
- Staples' offer for Corporate Express rejected, but may eventually stick
- From his small island, Castro stood tall around the world
- Universal Studios to put out Blu-ray discs, future of HD DVDs unclear
- Flyers acquire Jaroslav Modry from Kings for pick
- European Commission also looking into chocolate pricing
- Liverpool, AS Roma and Schalke win in Champions League; Chelsea held to 0-0 draw
- Chiquita Brands says 4th quarter loss smaller than last year
- Champions League: Kuyt, Gerrard score late to give Liverpool 2-0 win over Inter Milan
- Precious metals prices rally on weak dollar, platinum supply concerns
- Oil official says Exxon Mobil's assets in Venezuela worth less than US$1 billion
- Champions League: Kuranyi goal gives Schalke 1-0 win against FC Porto
- Soderling beats Baghdatis in 1st round of ABN Amro
- Chela, Almagro, Andreev, Volandri advance in Buenos Aires
- Mexican GDP grows 3.3 percent in 2007 as foreign investment soars
- Prince Charles sees new film about the royal family
- Blu-ray is victorious after Toshiba drops rival HD DVD format, but customers may want to wait
- Champion golfer sues after being shut out of men-only tournament
- Mary J. Blige will join Elton John on stage at his annual Academy Awards party
- 'Jumper' lands on top of box office with $32.1 million weekend
- Hewlett-Packard's 1Q profit rises 38 percent to top analyst views
- Argentine woman accuses adoptive parents of kidnapping during dirty war
- Mexico City mayor says bomb explosion did not intimidate him, crime fight will continue
- Paraguay's Rossana de los Rios eliminates France's Emilie Loit in Bogota
- Champions League: AS Roma comes back to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in first leg
- Barely known two years ago, Germany's Martin Kaymer becoming a European force
- Greg Norman to receive award for charity work from US golf writers
- Champions League: Olympiakos holds Chelsea to 0-0 draw in 1st leg
- Cyclone batters Australian towns; no injuries, damage reported
- Cuban jazz great D'Rivera: Castro's resignation is 'absurd,' won't lead to change
- From his small island, Castro stood tall around the world
- IRL, Champ Car merger talks 'heating up'
- NBC reprimands employee for using picture of bin Laden behind Obama story
- Judge rules Chrysler cannot take tools from Plastech for now
- NASA chooses a veteran aerospace firm and a startup for cargo spaceship development
- Bette Midler set to open sassy 'Showgirl' show in Las Vegas
- Yahoo approves new severance plans for employees who leave after a Microsoft buyout
- World events enter 10th year, firmly grounded in America
- Paraguay's Rossana de los Rios eliminates France's Emilie Loit in Bogota
- Obama, Clinton face off in Wisconsin in campaign that has gotten increasingly negative
- Eastern Europe becomes victim of own economic success as inflation spirals out of control
- Designer jeans in Anchorage? On the brink of the wild, Alaska's largest city grows up
- Indiana Muslim running for Congress wants to combat ignorance about his faith
- A winner of 5 straight tournaments, Woods needs 6 straight matches
- Analysis: Rebuke of Musharraf's party could offer benefits for US as well as problems
- Amy Winehouse due to perform at British music's Brit awards
- Copa Libertadores: Uruguay's Nacional tops Peru's Bolognesi 1-0
- Microsoft prepares for proxy fight, Yahoo safeguards employees
- Castro's gone from power, but many of Miami's Cubans have little hope of immediate change
- Judge slashes $134 million judgment to Nevada women in Wyeth case
- UEFA Cup contenders head into second leg matches worried by injuries in busy season
- Delphi narrows losses, warns of trouble obtaining bankruptcy exit financing
- Ecuador's attorney general seeks cancellation of Petrobras contract
- Pan-Pacific tournament to debut with Galaxy, Dynamo, Gamba Osaka, Sydney FC
- Phoenix Suns to play first outdoor game in modern NBA history
- Election defeat diminishes President Musharraf and could herald his downfall in Pakistan
- Australian airline Virgin Blue posts 8.8 percent profit fall over 6 months
- Hewlett-Packard's 1Q profit rises 38 percent to top analyst views
- From his small island, Castro stood tall around the world
- NHL general managers ponder possible rule changes
- Shaquille O'Neal ready to take on LA Lakers, critics in Phoenix Suns' debut
- Canadian bobsledder Serge Despres given 20-month ban for positive drug test
- Myanmar says writing of draft constitution completed
- Defense contractor gets 12 years in prison for bribing congressman to get Pentagon work
- Martha Stewart to pay $50 million for Emeril Lagasse franchise of cookbooks, shows
- McCain's wife talks of pride in country after Michelle Obama's remark
- Former home of poet Charles Bukowski clears landmarking hurdle
- After 143M-pound beef recall, congresswoman proposes stripping USDA of safety oversight
- Cook, Mustard, Collingwood lift England to 340-6 against New Zealand
- Cubans hope Raul Castro will adopt reforms after Fidel leaves presidency
- Wisconsin exit poll shows Obama getting healthy support from whites, women in Democratic race
- McCain wins delegates in Wisconsin, moves closer to clinching nomination
- Pan-Pacific tournament to debut with Galaxy, Dynamo, Gamba Osaka, Sydney FC
- Obama wins Democratic primary in Wisconsin, 9th straight victory over Clinton
- Floods and landslides kill 9 in eastern Philippines, 7 missing, 140,000 displaced
- McCain now sees the nomination prize in sight
- Obama beats Clinton 9th straight in Wisconsin; McCain wins for Republicans
- Former champs Carlos Moya, Juan Monaco ousted in Buenos Aires first round
- US warns Bolivia that growing ties to Iran could put trade deal at risk
- Denis Gremelmayr upsets Sam Querrey in San Jose 1st round
- Cuban dissidents issue worldwide appeal for support of democracy in post-Fidel era
- Copa Libertadores: Paraguay's Luqueno upsets Chile's Audax Italiano 2-1
- Obama beats Clinton in Wisconsin for 9th straight victory; McCain wins for Republicans
- Clinton takes another loss and presses on
- Man indicted on threatening communications counts in aborted shooting plot at Super Bowl
- Oil prices retreat from record close above US$100 a barrel
- Cuban dissidents issue worldwide appeal for support of democracy in post-Fidel era
- Liverpool late show in Champs League hands manager Rafa Benitez a three-week lifeline
- Relishing Wisconsin win, Obama cautions supporters that road ahead is still tough
- McCain now sees the nomination prize in sight, criticizes Obama
- Trying to repair a fractured relationship with audience at `Saturday Night Live'
- ASEAN says using constitution to bar Suu Kyi from elections is 'odd'
- Obama defends wife's remark on pride in country
- Alston, Yao lead Rockets to ninth straight NBA road win, 93-85 over Cavaliers
- LA court commissioner denies request for gag order in Spears case
- Wie confident but says injured wrists will never be the same
- Cubans hope Raul Castro will adopt reforms after Fidel leaves presidency
- In the laboratory and beyond, US college student battles his own cancer
- Asafa Powell expects to be fit for Melbourne Athletics Grand Prix
- Report: BlackRock CEO says fund sees opportunity in China amid credit troubles elsewhere
- Report: Dubai fund chief says time to buy Japanese shares
- China extends ban on foreign cartoons from airing during prime time
- Pakistan opposition leader suggests Musharraf step down after election rout
- Blake wins opening match, Gremelmayr upsets Querrey in San Jose 1st round
- Mexico City mayor says bomb explosion will not intimidate him, crime fight will continue
- Canadiens storm back vs. Rangers for biggest comeback in team history
- SKorea decides not to scrap ministry handling reconciliation with North Korea
- McCain moves closer to nomination; Obama wins delegates in Wisconsin
- Obama beats Clinton in Wisconsin for 9th straight victory; McCain wins
- Officials: Delta-Northwest combination deal in jeopardy because of pilots' impasse
- China lashes out at radio station over sexually explicit shows
- Copa Libertadores: Mexico's Chivas easily beat San Jose of Bolivia 2-0
- Muslims protest Muhammad cartoons in Indonesia
- McCain now sees the nomination prize in sight, criticizes Obama
- Luqueno, Chivas, Nacional open their Copa Libertadores campaigns with wins
- Wisconsin exit poll shows Obama won healthy support from whites, women
- Bidding begins for players in the Indian Premier League
- Oil prices retreat after closing above US$100 a barrel; Asian stock markets rattled
- Obama beats Clinton in Wisconsin for 9th straight victory; McCain wins
- Owen Wilson to return to work on first movie since apparent suicide attempt
- Clinton takes another loss and presses on
- Obama, Clinton expected to draw record numbers at Hawaii Democratic caucus
- 'Kojak,' 'Miami Vice,' 'A-Team' resurfacing among shows to be streamed online, NBC says
- Relishing Wisconsin win, Obama cautions supporters that road ahead is still tough
- Japan stocks fall sharply after oil prices close above US$100 a barrel in New York
- New Zealand, England tie in fourth one-dayer
- Anthony scores 29 as Nuggets beat Celtics 124-118 in Garnett's return
- Las Vegas man, Monroe expert confuse Madonna photo with Marilyn, 'an embarrassing moment'
- Google, Soros, Omidyar team up to provide India small and medium business loans
- Judge slashes $134 million judgment to Nevada women in Wyeth case
- After 143M-pound beef recall, congresswoman proposes stripping USDA of safety oversight
- 1,300 employees at San Francisco-area newspapers offered buyouts; layoffs may follow
- European Commission looking into chocolate pricing
- ING Bank reports 18 percent rise in 4Q profit on stake sales
- Australian defense chief says military '100 percent' behind Boeing's Super Hornet jets
- Plasma seller CSL's half-year earnings rise 36 percent, boosted by sales of cancer vaccine
- Report: KKR affiliate delays debt payment for 2nd time
- BNP Paribas posts 42 percent drop in 4th-quarter net profit
- South Korea decides not to scrap ministry handling reconciliation with North Korea
- Airbus expects half as many plane orders this year on huge backlog, slowing global economy
- Heineken says 2007 profit fell on European cartel fines
- Pakistan's president refuses to step down after election rout
- Obama beats Clinton in Wisconsin for 9th straight victory; McCain wins
- China alcohol group calls for end of ban on boozy work lunches
- EdF reports slightly higher profit for 2007
- Kirstie Alley intends to develop her own weight-loss product
- Singapore thinks its size will be the winning edge in bid to host Youth Olympics
- Deutsche Boerse 4Q profit soars 85 percent to euro270.5M
- Blake wins opening match, Gremelmayr upsets Querrey in San Jose 1st round
- Sony, Toshiba formally sign agreement on chip-making joint venture
- Johan Cruyff to advise Ajax on how to climb out of form slump
- Iran drops Clemente for nation's top soccer job, turns to Iranian coaches
- Measles kills 10 in western China
- Hong Kong's benchmark stock index falls 2.2 percent on worries about high oil prices
- Jacobs century leads WIndies to 176-run victory; S'Lanka, B'desh, Malaysia also win
- Oil prices retreat after closing above US$100 a barrel; Asian stock markets rattled
- China to send more peacekeepers to Kosovo despite Beijing criticism of independence claim
- Rioters attack minibus, block streets in slum in Kenya's capital
- Some German steelworkers win 5.2 percent wage increase
- Alliance & Leicester says profit almost halved
- Seventy members of banned Muslim Brotherhood arrested in continued crackdown
- Mining firm Anglo American reports 18 percent net profit increase for 2007
- France's Kouchner traveling to Venezuela, Colombia for talks on FARC hostages
- Chief executive of tobacco company Swedish Match to leave post in 2008
- Japan stocks fall sharply after oil prices close above US$100 a barrel in New York
- In Africa, Bush shifts his personal 'mission of mercy' to Ghana
- BNP Paribas posts 42 percent drop in 4th-quarter net profit
- Norway's StatoilHydro strikes oil with North Sea wildcat well
- Heineken says 2007 profit fell on European cartel fines
- Election chief: Complete count shows Armenian Prime Minister Sarkisian wins presidency
- Euro falls against US dollar
- Iberdrola 4th-quarter net profit up 57 percent on Scottish Power takeover
- Asian markets tumble after oil's spike above US$100 a barrel fans inflation worries
- Germany's Merkel to meet Liechtenstein PM amid tension over tax evasion
- Bank of England policymakers all voted for rate cut; one pushed for larger cut
- 87 members of banned Muslim Brotherhood arrested in continued crackdown
- China congratulates Pakistan on smooth election
- Beijing Olympic marketers defend Darfur stance, urge activists not to pressure sponsors
- ASEAN 'cautiously optimistic' about ratifying charter by December
- Oil prices retreat after closing above US$100 a barrel
- UCI ready to take court action against Tour organizers to allow Contador to race
- Malaysian Islamic groups demand stronger role for Islam ahead of polls
- Floods and landslides kill 13 in eastern Philippines, 3 missing, 148,000 displaced
- ASEAN says using constitution to bar Suu Kyi from elections is 'odd'
- Police investigating death threat in parcel sent to Chelsea coach Avram Grant
- Deutsche Boerse 4Q profit soars 85 percent to euro270.5M
- Dhoni, Symonds fetch highest prices in IPL bidding
- Kenyan opposition threatens mass protests
- Election chief: Complete count shows Armenian Prime Minister Sarkisian wins presidency
- Allied Irish Banks reports 10 percent drop in profit, but shares rise
- World Cup ski cross event in Czech Republic canceled due to lack of finances
- Menchov to focus on Tour de France, Giro rather than defend Spanish Vuelta title
- OSCE says Armenian election mostly in line with democratic commitments
- Kyrgyzstan grants gas exploration licenses to Gazprom
- 3 FBI agents join probe into attack on East Timor leaders
- Kenya's opposition threatens mass protests unless work begins on changes to constitution
- Tough regulations, bureaucracy choking NGOs in Russia, US rights group says
- EU monitors: Pakistan election campaign favored ruling party
- Bush: US does not want to build new military bases in Africa
- South Korean government approves SK Telecom-Hanarotelecom deal
- ArcelorMittal spends euro1.165 billion (US$1.72 billion) buying out shareholder
- Weak global markets bring Indian shares down
- Liechtenstein to retain trust law despite German anger over tax evasion
- Austrian biathletes file libel suit after being linked to alleged blood-doping scandal
- Singapore thinks its size will be the winning edge in bid to host Youth Olympics
- PepsiCo still sees profit of $3.72 per share in '08; will buy back $4.3B in shares this year
- US stock futures fall ahead of consumer price data; Fed minutes, housing data also on tap
- Angry Chinese media, public target Spielberg for pulling out of Olympics
- Angry Chinese media, public target Spielberg for pulling out of Olympics
- Clemente's refusal to live in Iran costs him job as Iran's national soccer coach
- Italy makes 4 changes in bid for 1st win in Six Nations against Wales
- ING Bank reports 18 percent rise in 4Q profit on stake sales
- Freewheeling, vibrant, critical _ blogging becomes antidote to Russia's neutered media
- Analysis: Clinton shifts focus to Ohio and Texas after 10 straight losses
- Beijing Olympics officials urge Darfur activists not to pressure sponsors
- Obama wins Democratic primary in Hawaii, 10th straight victory over Clinton
- Japanese authorities question crew of navy destroyer after collision that left 2 missing
- Foreign tourists flock to Japan to shop, take ninja classes as currencies rise vs yen
- Crowds of thousands challenge official word that Armenia's prime minister won presidency
- Clemente's refusal to live in Iran costs him job as Iran's national soccer coach
- Poland coach Leo Beenhakker honored by president for reaching Euro 2008
- ING Bank reports 18 percent rise in 4Q profit on stake sales
- 3Com withdraws buyout application from federal authorities after failure to agree on terms
- Plasma seller CSL's half-year earnings rise 36 percent, boosted by sales of cancer vaccine
- Analysis: Clinton shifts focus to Ohio and Texas after 10 straight losses
- US consumer prices post another big gain in January as food and health care costs jump
- Leader: Egypt's banned Muslim Brotherhood to run in local elections despite 90 new arrests
- Dhoni, Symonds fetch highest prices in IPL bidding
- Crowds of thousands challenge official word that Armenia's prime minister won presidency
- EU monitors: Conditions for Pakistan election campaign favored ruling party
- Ugandan officials say deadly Ebola virus eradicated from country
- Analysis: Rebuke of Musharraf's party in Pakistan could offer some benefits for U.S.
- Montenegro's president nominates Djukanovic to again become premier
- Report: Homeless chef lived at London's Gatwick Airport for 3 years
- British army dismantles parcel bomb in Northern Ireland's mail-sorting center
- Bollywood and business moguls delight in IPL spending frenzy
- Joe Louis' sister, 92, dies in cold outside a retirement complex in Michigan
- Cost controls, inventory management help boost retailer TJX 4Q profit by 47 percent
- After years of declining sales, Sharper Image, Lillian Vernon file for bankruptcy
- US stocks fall as investors grow uneasy about rising consumer prices, weak housing figures
- Vogts resigns as coach of Nigeria after clashes with soccer association
- Poland coach Leo Beenhakker honored by president for reaching Euro 2008
- West Corp. making friendly offer for French company
- German Cabinet approves recognition of Kosovo as independent state
- Obama wins Democratic primary in Hawaii, 10th straight victory over Clinton
- World's newest mostly Muslim nation embraces a laid-back version of Islam
- Poland coach Leo Beenhakker honored by president for reaching Euro 2008
- 3Com withdraws buyout application from federal authorities after failure to agree on terms
- Obama increases lead with wins in two US states while McCain moves closer to nomination
- Amid jump in U.S. consumer prices, euro slips lower to US$1.4652
- Yegor Letov, 'father of Russian punk,' dies at 43
- Final two candidates wait on Youth Olympics hosting vote
- German Cabinet approves recognition of Kosovo as independent state
- Court fines owner of Bulgaria's largest steel maker euro120 million
- European trade unions blast EU officials' call for lower wage increases
- Obama wins Democratic primary in Hawaii, 10th straight victory over Clinton
- EVA transports art treasures to Vienna
- Singapore Airlines introduces promotional fares to Singapore
- Formosan Naruwan & Resort Taitung presents Graduation Party Package
- CAL signs MoU with Europe on greenhouse gases
- Hotel Royal Chihpen launches Lantern Festival festivity today
- 'Mr. Diesel' comes to Taiwan
- Regent's azie, Brasserie serve seven different curries dishes
- Sidelines
- Trial begins for Chinese activist who spoke out against Olympics
- Davydenko, Ferrer win in Rotterdam
- Take nothing for granted, warns Chelsea coach
- Indian captain Dhoni fetches US$1.5 million in IPL bidding
- Blake cruises into second round of San Jose Open
- Nets send Kidd to Mavericks after eight-player trade deal
- Rockets blast Cavaliers to win ninth in a row
- Sun Microsystems selects TSMC as contract maker
- Taiex slides amid crude prices concerns
- Wall Street pares gains as oil surges, banks see more credit problems
- Oil shadows US$100 in Asian trade
- Taiwan's Q4 current-account surplus widens to US$11.59b
- NT dollar expected to advance on China ties
- European Commission asking candymakers for pricing data
- Judge rules Chrysler cannot take tools from Plastech for time being
- South Africa in midst of energy crisis
- Watchdog grills bank officials over bribery case in Indonesia
- Rising material costs affecting construction sector in the Gulf
- Microsoft is preparing for proxy fight; Yahoo safeguards employees
- Evolution to be taught as theory in U.S. state
- Research finds more patients die during hospitals' graveyard shifts
- Tokyo cafe taps into women's fantasies
- Stolen paintings by van Gogh, Monet recovered in Switzerland
- Kidman wants to do teen films
- Biggest Oscars loser is still hopeful to win
- For past 80 years, Oscars has become more glamorous
- Climbing and exploring the tangled streets of Chile's cultural capital
- For many of those lacking a green thumb, help is on the way
- Few exiles celebrating news of Castro's resignation
- Cubans welcome rule of more pragmatic Raul
- U.S. military in Okinawa under curfew
- Analysts say ban on Suu Kyi shatters hopes
- Pakistan summons diplomat to protest Danish cartoons
- At least 15 dead from explosion in Iraq's capital
- Enough gun violence
- Hou resignation shows KMT threat to justice
- U.S. may try to shoot down satellite soon
- U.S. official says North Korea denies uranium program
- Sarkisian wins vote in Armenia
- Musharraf refuses to step down after presidential polls
- Pakistan election winners mull coalition
- Motherhood enhances storytelling talent of Filipino author
- Formosa International launches marketing of original brand 'Silks'
- DPP dismisses report that Hsieh served as a spy in 1986
- Cloud Gate group to set up rehearsal studio in Danshui
- Patient benefits from gene-screening method
- Chen and DPP presidential candidate discuss referendum options
- Court upholds not-guilty verdict for Yu in libel case
- Taipei City's rally rules spark clashes between KMT, DPP
- Official suggests defense minister not to fund 'Taiwan Goal' firm
- Obama wins 10th straight victory over Clinton
- Kosovo removes Taiwan from list of supporters
- Cabinet approves plan to slice taxes
- US congressmen urge Bush to ditch 'one China' policy
- Taiwan stock market shoots up 191.46 points
- Residency uproar has limited influence on voters' decisions: poll
- China Steel asked to meet domestic needs first: economic minister
- Freewheeling, vibrant, critical _ blogging becomes antidote to Russia's neutered media
- Pro-western opposition fear Serbia government crackdown in Kosovo aftermath
- Private-equity firm KKR affiliate delays debt payment for 2nd time
- EU launches talks with Macedonia on visa-free travel
- After years of declining sales, Sharper Image, Lillian Vernon file for bankruptcy
- Bain and Carolan share first-round lead at SAIL Open
- Supporters of Muslim cleric in Qatar protest Britain visa refusal for medical treatment
- Bain and Carolan share first-round lead at SAIL Open
- Brazil's Embraer sells 10 jets to Jetscape for US$375 million
- Don't touch the art? Louvre exhibit lets visitors break the rules
- Sharper Image, Lillian Vernon latest retailers to declare bankruptcy amid weak environment
- Harris out up to 2 weeks before he can replace Kidd in Nets' lineup
- UK Treasury chief Darling faces blame for series of financial blunders
- Stocks turn mixed as investors grow uneasy about rising consumer prices, weak housing figures
- Austrian biathletes file libel suit after being linked to alleged blood-doping scandal
- Cyprus presidential hopeful wins key endorsement
- A look a possible No. 2 candidates if Raul Castro named president
- Ex-hedge funds manager, others face US fraud charges
- Standard Chartered won't bail out SIV
- European stocks fall on earnings disappointments
- EU asks employers and unions to negotiate better factory closure rules
- Zimbabweans face first prospect of run off poll in Mugabe presidential race
- After setting new record, oil futures gyrate on profit-taking, stock market's rebound
- Obama wins Democratic primary in Hawaii, Clinton scrambles to regain ground
- Lawyer says federal lockup 'degrading' for jailed fundraiser Rezko
- Teamsters to endorse Obama
- European trade unions blast EU officials' call for lower wage increases
- Voters in Pakistan's conservative northwest throw out religious hard-liners
- Budget provides for increase in AIDS funding for medicines
- 76ers gives Cheeks vote of confidence with new deal
- NYC's New School opens new Manhattan design center
- Powerful Teamsters union to endorse Obama in US Democratic presidential election campaign
- British lawmakers debate laws to nationalize Northern Rock as rival banks protest
- Judge puts brakes on Britney Spears' traffic case
- Leader: Egypt's banned Muslim Brotherhood to run in local elections despite 100 new arrests
- 3Com withdraws buyout application from federal authorities after failure to agree on terms
- Monitors say Pakistan vote was relatively fair despite opposition rigging fears
- US thrifts report record $5.24 billion loss in fourth quarter
- General Electric expects to close on sale of Japanese consumer business
- Allied Irish Banks reports 10 percent drop in profit, but shares rise
- US agency says inflation-adjusted earnings fall 1.2 pct for year as food and fuel prices jump
- McCain says Bush should veto bill that bars waterboarding, other harsh interrogation methods
- Brazilian stock and future exchanges begin merger talks
- Wal-Mart subsidiary Asda to create 9,000 jobs in Britain
- Sharapova, Ivanovic and Kuznetsova advance to third round at Qatar Open
- Italian court examines Air One appeal against Alitalia exclusive talks with Air France-KLM
- Fed downgrades forecast of future US economic activity
- Unification of open-wheel series would provide fresh start for IRL
- Wheat futures retreat on profit-taking following big February gain
- Atletico striker Sergio Aguero banned for two UEFA Cup games for spitting
- Fed downgrades forecast of future US economic activity
- Ex-hedge funds manager, others face US fraud charges
- McCain seeks to turn public financing flap with Obama into character issue
- After setting new record, oil futures gyrate on profit-taking, stock market's rebound
- Powerful US Teamsters union to endorse Democrat Obama
- Italian court examines Air One appeal against Alitalia exclusive talks with Air France-KLM
- Thousands challenge victory of Armenian PM in presidential vote
- Panel urges change in source of medical and research radiation in US
- Billionaire Ron Burkle asks court to enforce joint venture settlement
- Fed downgrades forecast of future US economic activity
- Hillary can count on Bill in the Democrats' superdelegate race
- Oil jumps past $101 a barrel on view that the Fed, seeing weaker growth, will slash rates
- News Corp. in talks with record labels over new MySpace music service
- GMAC to shrink 20 US, Canadian offices to 5 regional centers, cut some 930 auto finance jobs
- Probe at France's Societe Generale finds no complicity behind big trading loss
- Detroit Red Wings D Nicklas Lidstrom expects to be out 3 weeks with knee injury
- US-Democratic operatives set up group to help Clinton with ads in Texas, Ohio
- World record holder Isinbayeva loses pole vault at Pedro's Cup meet
- News Corp. in talks with record labels over new MySpace music service
- Leader: Egypt's banned Muslim Brotherhood to run in local elections despite 100 new arrests
- World's newest mostly Muslim nation embraces a laid-back version of Islam
- Alonso brushes off Spain racism claims following incidents against former teammate Hamilton
- New York's GM building could fetch a record price
- Obama wins Democratic primary in Hawaii, Clinton scrambles to regain ground
- Strokes among middle-aged women triple; researchers link increase to belly fat, obesity
- Hillary can count on Bill in the Democrats' superdelegate race
- Champions League: Arsenal and AC Milan draw 0-0 in first leg of second round
- US stocks rise as investors dismiss some concern about inflation; oil settles at fresh record
- South American foreign ministers meet counterparts from Arab world
- Dollar rises against euro, pound, yen on stronger-than-expected rise in US consumer prices
- Champions League: Fenerbahce beats Sevilla 3-2 in first leg of second round
- Former US congressional candidate convicted of faking disappearance
- Fed downgrades forecast of future US economic activity
- Champions League: Fenerbahce beats Sevilla 3-2 in first leg of second round
- PETA says Aretha Franklin has no R-E-S-P-E-C-T when it comes to wearing fur
- Michael Moore: Fidel Castro should deliver my Academy Awards acceptance speech
- Robby Gordon docked 100 points for illegal car part at Daytona 500
- Rafael Nadal tops Dmitry Tursunov 6-4, 6-4 to advance at ABN Amro tournament
- Mexico seeking 6 additional suspects in capital bombing
- General Electric expects to wrap up sale of Japanese consumer business
- Champions League: Man United holds Lyon to 1-1 draw in first leg of second round
- Gold futures soar to record on $100 oil, expectations of Fed rate cut
- Obama increases lead with wins in two US states while McCain moves closer to nomination
- Local teen ousts seeded Meusburger to reach Bogota quarterfinals
- Champions League: Messi helps Barcelona beat Celtic 3-2 in first leg of second round
- Shark sighting: Norman part of improved field on Mexican course he designed
- Arctic Monkeys double winners, Winehouse wows crowd at music's Brit awards
- Champions League: Arsenal and AC Milan draw 0-0 in first leg of second round
- FC Barcelona, Fenerbahce win in Champions League; AC Milan and Man United in draws
- Stepanek, Garcia-Lopez reach quarterfinals in San Jose
- Robby Gordon docked 100 points for illegal car part at Daytona 500
- Michelle Obama says her 'proud' remark referred to greater participation in politics
- South American foreign ministers meet counterparts from Arab world
- Qantas profits double in six month to end-2007
- Paraguay awaits French help in yellow fever outbreak
- Lawmakers from industrialized, developing nations take on climate change in Brazil
- Chinese official in Washington to deal with US claims of religious intolerance before Olympics
- Heavyweights unite: Klitschko, Ibragimov take first step toward 1 champ
- Telstra profits for six months to end-2007 rise 13 percent
- Stallone says he is willing to testify in wiretapping case
- Up to 1,000 Australian athletes to be drug tested before Beijing
- Ex-Refco CFO pleads guilty in NY federal court
- EU to give new growth forecasts likely to confirm European economy is slowing
- NHL GMs conclude meetings without making any major trades
- Analysis: Clinton, apparently in serious political trouble, badly needs wins in Texas, Ohio
- World's newest mostly Muslim nation embraces a laid-back version of Islam
- US will work with new Pakistan government after Musharraf is trounced in elections
- Super 14: past two champions meet in second round
- Thousands challenge victory of Armenian PM in presidential vote
- Pakistan vote was relatively fair despite opposition rigging fears, monitors say
- Champions League: Adebayor miss means Arsenal and AC Milan draw 0-0
- Freewheeling, vibrant, critical _ blogging becomes antidote to Russia's neutered media
- Unification of open-wheel series would provide fresh start for IRL
- Concerned about religious freedoms, Malaysian churches step into political sphere
- Study suggests 'hot spots' where new diseases may appear around the globe
- Alaska offers many options for viewing wildlife: Whales, eagles, bears and more
- Copa Libertadores: Arsenal edges Libertad 1-0
- Alaska's dogs: Watch the Iditarod, cuddle a puppy, take a sled ride
- Kentucky town to bask in limelight of Lincoln bicentennial celebrations
- Catch a wave with Ireland's surf scene
- Dogs provide wellspring of inspiration for folk artist
- Japan trade deficit widens in January as exports slow, amid concerns about US economic woes
- Microsoft to distribute player-created games on Xbox Live service
- Islamist parties thrown out of office in Pakistan's conservative northwest
- Bush says US not seeking military power in Africa or showdown with China
- Fed downgrades forecast of future US economic activity
- Angry Chinese media, public target Spielberg for pulling out of Olympics
- Foreign visitors flock to Japan to shop, play ninja as Euro, Asian currencies rise vs yen
- 6 Nations: France takes on World Cup nemesis England on pivotal weekend
- Media tycoon Conrad Black asks for emergency delay of serving fraud sentence
- Australia to conduct 1,000 drug tests on athletes before Beijing; hold for 8 years
- Clinton looks for victory in Texas, but rules could make it more competitive than she hoped
- Prosecutor: Marines have been 'begrudging' in their testimony in Iraq killings case
- Lyon president Aulas determined to hold onto hot prospect Karim Benzema
- Japan trade deficit widens in January as exports slow amid concerns about US economic woes
- Out of the boardroom: Incoming president has bold vision for South Korea's economy
- David Nalbandian, Juan Ignacio Chela, Nicolas Almagro reach Copa Telmex quarters
- Copa Libertadores: Argentina's Boca Juniors and Venezuela's Maracaibo draw 1-1
- Sorenstam goes for Hawaiian sweep; Wie seeking a little respect
- Independent counsel clears South Korea's next president of financial fraud
- General Electric expects to wrap up sale of Japanese consumer business
- Analysis: Clinton, apparently in serious political trouble, badly needs wins in Texas, Ohio
- Obama wins Democratic primary in Hawaii, Clinton scrambles to regain ground
- Chinese official says China will soon become Australia's top export market
- Brunei tells citizens to brace for future beyond oil reliance
- Symonds surprised by his IPL price at Indian auction
- Copa Libertadores: Ecuador's Liga de Quito draws Brazil's Fluminense 0-0
- Prosecutor: Marines have been 'begrudging' in their testimony in Iraq killings case
- 18-year-old Kei Nishikori advances to second round at SAP Open
- 'Law & Order' star Vincent D'Onofrio and wife welcome a new son, Luca
- Jesse L. Martin set to leave 'Law & Order,' and Anthony Anderson may take over
- Anwar Ibrahim's party to lead opposition in general elections in Malaysia
- Out of the boardroom: Incoming president has bold vision for South Korea's economy
- Chris Paul spoils Jason Kidd's Dallas debut as Hornets beat Mavericks
- 3Com withdraws buyout application from federal authorities after failure to agree on terms
- Salty snacks equal more sodas for kids; study suggests cutting salt could curb obesity
- Former federal lab worker sentenced to 2 years in prison for stalking Linkin Park singer
- Mike Comrie's goal gives Islanders 3-2 shootout win over Capitals
- Myanmar agrees to UN envoy visit in early March, Indonesian minister says
- Oil prices steady near US$100 a barrel amid expectations US crude supplies rose
- Pauly Shore countersues neighbor Wes Craven over property damage to Hollywood Hills home
- US rejects Nobel laureate's claim that it's trying to stall cluster bomb pact at talks
- Concern about bee health touches US corporate boardrooms
- McCain calls published reports questioning his relationship with lobbyist a "smear campaign"
- Colombian rebels to free hostage politicians within weeks, Chavez tells French minister
- Newspaper says Hong Kong film filmmaker Ringo Lam arrested over fight with neighbor
- Japan posts trade deficit in January due to rising oil prices
- Obama's first lessons in politics came as a community organizer of poor people in Chicago
- R.J. Reynolds pushes brand in lagging market with Camel cigarettes makeover
- US states probe brewers' marketing of alcoholic energy drinks
- UN Myanmar envoy to discuss elections during March visit
- Nikolai Khabibulin gets first shutout in nearly a year, Chicago blanks Minnesota 3-0
- Copa Libertadores: America beats Universidad Catolica with last-minute goal
- Clinton scrambles to catch up after 2 more Obama wins, McCain dismisses lobbyist report
- University of Colorado chooses president with fundraising background but no advanced degree
- Canadian who returned dog gets reward then is accused of dognapping
- Malaysia's Islamic opposition party promises racial equality if it wins elections
- Prosecutor: Marines have been 'begrudging' in their testimony in Iraq killings case
- Dollar rises against yen as traders await US manufacturing data
- Parking valet awarded $318,190 in civil suit against Omar Sharif
- Defending champs Boca Juniors held to 1-1 draw by Maracaibo in Libertadores opener
- Japan's benchmark Nikkei rebounds as commodities rising raw material prices
- Pakistan election winners hold first-time talks on formation of new government
- Insurer Allianz's 4Q profit slips by more than half
- Germany's BASF says 4Q profit up 8 percent to euro793M on improved chemicals sales
- Ponting says if security concerns overcome, players are obliged to play in Pakistan
- Nestle posts 16 percent rise in full-year profits to $9.68 billion
- South Korea's fair trade watchdog fines Samsung over price pressure on subcontractors
- Australian report recommends cuts in carbon emissions of more than 60 percent
- A-League set to expand to 10 teams, then 12
- Detained former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hospitalized
- Navigation device maker TomTom saya 4Q profit rose 33 percent
- Oil prices hover above US$100 a barrel after record close
- Tickets for Red Sox-A's MLB series in Japan sell out quickly
- Greece: 8 banks damaged in spate of arson attacks
- Symonds surprised by his IPL price at Indian auction
- BAE Systems full-year profit down 43 percent
- Germany's Continental says 2007 profit rose nearly 4 percent to euro1 billion
- Bryant leads Lakers to win over Suns, dent Shaq's Suns debut
- US senators say India must act quickly on nuclear deal
- US Olympic self-catering plan disappoints Beijing Olympics
- Joe Louis' sister, 92, dies in cold near Southfield apartment
- Australian Ewan Porter takes one-stroke lead at Moonah Classic
- Australian bank chief says high credit cost to affect banks, businesses for some time
- Thousands converge on Belgrade to protest Kosovo independence
- Bryant's 41 helps Lakers spoil O'Neal's Phoenix debut, 130-124
- Time magazine appeals Indonesian defamation ruling over Suharto story
- Curiosity didn't kill this cat: Kitty heads home after 3-week journey across US in locker
- Bhutan arrests 8 rebels from group suspected in bomb blasts as election nears
- In-form 18-year-old Kei Nishikori to meet Roddick at SAP Open
- Euro edges higher against dollar to US$1.4739
- Bangladesh wants to start new journey against South Africa
- Thousands challenge victory of Armenian PM in presidential vote
- Osaka beats Los Angeles 1-0, Houston defeats Sydney 3-0 in Pan-Pacific tournament
- Risk of serious violence in Kenya remains high as talks drag on, think tank says
- UEFA awaiting report before acting on Cristiano Ronaldo laser beam claim
- UK retail sales up 0.6 pc in Nov-Jan quarter vs previous quarter
- Hong Kong actor Edison Chen says he took racy photos, apologizes
- Detained former Bangladesh prime minister returned to jail after medical checkup
- Seven-wicket haul by Trent Boult sends New Zealand into U-19 WCup quarterfinals
- Kenyan government says it expects deal by Friday to end political crisis
- Islanders down Capitals in shootout to win fifth straight game
- EU cuts growth forecast for euro zone to 1.8 percent on bleaker global outlook
- China defends policies in Africa after Bush's suggestion that Beijing is irresponsible
- Reed Elsevier buys ChoicePoint for 2.1 billion pounds in cash
- Hong Kong index edges higher in sluggish trade amid worries about US, Chinese economies
- Hamburg election could bring new flexibility to German politics
- Malaysia's Proton posts second straight quarterly profit
- 2007 net profit for Spanish power utility Endesa drops 9.9 percent
- Malaysia's Islamic opposition drops theocracy from platform, promises racial equality
- China shares fall on worries influx of shares could drive prices lower
- Bayern Munich plays Hamburger SV hoping to extend Bundesliga lead
- On final stop in Africa, Bush revels in Liberia's success story
- Chinese power company says damage from January storms US$1.5 billion
- Thousands converge on Belgrade to protest Kosovo's declaration of independence
- Spain puts security forces on maximum alert for general election campaign
- China welcome on Wall Street but foreign acquisitions still provoke unease
- Taiwan's economy grew 6.4 percent in 4th quarter on strong exports
- Like father, like son: President Sarkozy's son runs for office in posh political fiefdom
- Powell wins 100 meters in 10.04 at Melbourne meet
- Dresdner Bank moves to shore up K2 SIV in latest industry bailout
- China asks US for fair treatment of Huawei bid for 3Com
- Union says British Airways pilots authorize strike in dispute over new unit
- Singapore beats Moscow for right to host first Youth Olympics in 2010
- Asian markets end mixed as Japan rebounds, Hong Kong index edges higher
- Oil prices slip but stay close to US$100 a barrel after record close
- Investigators say German bank employees are being questioned in tax evasion investigation
- IPL teams down to business after bidding frenzy
- Indian shares climb led by gains software firms
- EU cuts growth forecast for euro zone to 1.8 percent on bleaker global outlook
- Time magazine files appeal against defamation ruling over Suharto report in Indonesia
- As Man United and Arsenal resume English title race, Chelsea bids for League Cup trophy
- Greek newspaper publishes U.N. proposals for Macedonia name dispute
- European steelmakers blast massive iron ore price hikes
- English Soccer Fixtures
- Inter tries to regroup after Champions League loss
- Czech nurse receives life sentence for murdering 7 patients
- Late director Edward Yang to be honored at Hong Kong festival
- Klaas Smit, who scored first goal in Dutch professional soccer, dies at 77
- London's FTSE-100 index up 102.8 points at 5996.4
- Thousands challenge victory of Armenian PM in presidential vote in 2nd day of protests
- Real Madrid's grip on the Spanish league faltering as Barcelona's form improves
- Greek newspaper publishes U.N. proposals for Macedonia name dispute
- UBS cuts board terms in view of investor anger at subprime losses
- Off the money-laundering black list, little Liechtenstein under pressure again
- Lyon must focus on French league and not Man United in Champions League, says Juninho
- Paul Gascoigne detained under Mental Health Act
- North Korea denies it diverted food aid to its military
- Lawyers, police clash in Pakistan as ousted chief justice proclaims "victory" near
- Reed Elsevier buys ChoicePoint for 2.1 billion pounds in cash
- China's Jan. trade surplus with United States drops 6.7 percent, gap with EU grows 42 pct
- McCain calls published reports questioning his relationship with lobbyist a "smear campaign"
- Jobless claims fall in US, but the improvement is seen as only temporary
- US jobless claims fall but improvement seen as only temporary
- MGM Mirage 4th-quarter profit surges, primarily on hefty gain related to CityCenter project
- Newmont Mining swings to 4th-qtr loss on $1.1 billion write-down of exploration segment
- Obama wins US Democrats Abroad global primary, his 11th straight victory
- British Airways, pilots' union agree to conciliation on OpenSkies subsidiary
- US will work with new government after Musharraf is trounced in elections
- Oil prices slip but stay close to US$100 a barrel after record close
- McCain says report suggesting inappropriate relationship with US lobbyist "not true."
- Lawyers, police clash in Pakistan as ousted chief justice proclaims 'victory' near
- Birmingham shareholders vote down Carson Yeung's plans to elect retired players to board
- Barrick Gold pays US$1.7B for Rio Tinto stake in Nevada project, Q4 profit jumps
- Randhawa shares lead with Carolan after second round
- Justin Timberlake to star as minor league baseball player in upcoming film `The Open Road'
- Martel, Rushdie favorites to take best-of-Booker Prize title
- Thousands of German public service employees walk of jobs at pools, offices and preschools
- Wall Street moves higher on strong tech gains, ahead of economic data
- Business group says US economic growth will weaken further in coming months
- Ex-PM Sharif to lead his party's lawmakers in Parliament
- Muslim Brotherhood says Egypt's government trying to block it from key local elections
- Business group says US economic growth will weaken further in coming months
- Davydenko, Ferrer, Berdych lose in 2nd round as more seeded players tumble at ABN Amro
- Salma Hayek, Adrian Grenier among the stars at Global Green's annual pre-Oscar party
- Judge wants answers from attorney in Spears' conservatorship case
- Saudi's powerful 'religious police' report a 16 percent budget increase last year
- Wall Street held on to slim gains after weak economic data, concerns about recession
- European consumers' group says it wants to be heard in EU Intel antitrust case
- EU opens talks with Montenegro on easing travel restrictions
- The Wall
- National Theater
- Comedy Club Taipei
- What's On
- Now Showing
- Nicholson, Freeman team up to fulfill the 'List'
- Rambo returns, once again, to the rescue
- Tale of a man's struggle to live
- For the Record
- What makes a movie the 'best picture' of the year?
- The Brits honors Arctic Monkeys
- The heart of the matter
- Food substitutes made simple - lentil stew
- Star apologizes for sex photos, announces plans for retirement
- Oscars smell blood with Day-Lewis, Coens favored to win
- Movie studios on campaign trail for Oscars gold
- Sidelines
- Sharapova, Ivanovic, Williams advance at Qatar
- Wenger, Giggs' match centuries both prove to be a complex draw
- Woods rallies to beat Holmes
- Bryant shines to spoil O'Neal's Phoenix debut
- Lack of factories make it hard for British designers to compete with rivals
- Namibia - land of red meat lovers
- In Brief
- U.S. army hit by new sex crime claim
- U.S. military jury convicts soldier of aggravated assault in death of Iraqi
- Ramos-Horta out of coma?talks to family, official says
- South Korea's president-elect cleared in fraud investigation
- Belgrade braces for mass rally against Kosovo independence
- Castro exits on his own terms
- Plan shows tunnel vision
- Experience Rotary
- Polio, water, literacy top clubs' humanitarian agenda
- Rotary charts a direct course to world peace
- Qantas profit more than doubles
- Taiwan shares rise 2.43%, mirroring Wall Street rally
- In Brief
- Taiwan dollar gains on interest rate advantage while bond yields grow
- Dow stocks advance as investors dismiss U.S. inflation concerns
- Oil prices climb to new high of US$101 a barrel
- Fed lowers U.S. economic forecast
- Japan's trade deficit at highest in two years on U.S. slowdown
- Decline in exports seen slowing down Taiwan's growth
- Taiwan appoints Chao as representative to Libya
- U.S. congressmen voice support over ending 'one-China' policy
- Miss Tibet stands behind decision to defy PRC name-change request
- Chen congratulates local Internet entrepreneurs
- Firm urges officials to lift pricing freeze
- Economic growth forecast at 4.32% for 2008
- Legislature to hold session on third U.N. referendum
- Poll shows voters not swayed by green-card issue
- MOFA criticizes news agency over report on Vatican
- U.S. missile scores pinpoint hit on satellite
- Activists say PRC continues to violate human rights
- Lee says 319 incident was aimed at Lu
- Export boom lifted Taiwan`s economic growth to 5.70%
- China welcome on Wall Street but foreign acquisitions still provoke unease
- NSC chief to attend S Korean presidential inauguration
- Cabinet has no right to disband arms company: premier
- Lee urges separating referendums from presidential poll
- Ma promises to set up funds to promote culture, if elected
- FTA granted 90-day moratorium on debt payments
- Pakistan opposition parties agree to form a government together
- Only 1 in 4 Americans know heart attack warning signs
- Ramirez wants to retire with Boston, but won't ask club to pick up his 2009 option
- EU: Importers must ensure goods conforms to EU safety rules
- Opposition says it will ask for UN help in investigating Bhutto assassination
- Rafael Nadal loses in second round at ABN Amro
- Kazakhs ban production sharing agreements and prepare to review subsoil taxes
- On final stop in Africa, Bush pledges U.S. commitment to Liberia
- Gascoigne's problems the latest in a sometimes glorious, sometimes troubled life
- German treasure hunter says he may have found storied Nazi plunder
- West Ham striker Craig Bellamy out for six more weeks after second operation
- Spain coach Aragones and Raul meet to defuse testy national team situation
- Canadian government says they'll end Afghan mission in the south in 2011
- Wall Street retreats after weak economic data sparks concern about recession
- Thousands of Bulgarians demand government's resignation over corruption scandal
- EU ready to cut energy-intensive industries some slack from climate change package
- Kuznetsova, Williams are upset at windy Qatar Open
- ConAgra Foods eliminates 92 jobs and refocuses international unit
- Kazakhs ban production sharing agreements and prepare to review subsoil taxes
- British newspaper publishes controversial note about Israel that U.K. sought to suppress
- Spain coach Luis Aragones and Raul meet to defuse tension over non-selection
- China, South Korea file growing number of international patents, UN says
- Chelsea posts record turnover and reduced financial losses
- German scientists launch space flight with fish to study motion sickness
- European stocks rise on boost to mining stocks
- EU skeptical on Microsoft offer to share more information on products
- Astana rules out Contador from defending Tour de France title for any other team
- News Corp. raises stake in German pay-TV company Premiere
- Verdict in Nigeria's presidential election fraud case expected Feb. 26
- Parliament picks on Sunday will determine Cuba's next-generation leadership
- Oil prices fall after US report that crude inventories rose last week
- Linkin Park gets close to their fans with a midnight show at Apple store in Manhattan
- UK government suffers setback on Northern Rock plans, as lawmakers challenge parts of bill
- Newmont Mining swings to 4Q loss on write-down, lower sales
- EU court says Italy wrongly charged Telecom Italia euro385 million fee
- Jon Stewart flexes his funny bone fast as host of the Academy Awards
- UEFA to improve monitoring of suspicious bets
- South American, Arab nations pledge trade and cooperation in Argentina
- Madagascar officials confirm 26 deaths from Cyclone Ivan
- Zimbabwe opposition details breakdown of Mbeki's mediation efforts
- Police: R&B singer Tank arrested after basketball game
- Bush says he sees no compromise with Democrats on renewing expired US surveillance bill
- Spain makes 600,000 once-censored texts available online, including Lorca play
- Inspectors and industry watchdogs say staff shortages threaten safety of US meat supply
- Olympic champion Carolina Kluft withdraws from indoor meet due to injury
- Australia's Crown Ltd. buys minority stakes in Harrah's, Station Casinos
- Italy's Benetton estimates 16 percent increase in 2007 net profit
- Just 1 in 4 Americans know heart attack warning signs; CDC calls that 'alarmingly low'
- Sweden mulls unisex underwear for hospital patients
- Sharapova reaches Qatar Open quarterfinals after straight-sets win over Tanasugarn
- MGM Mirage profit surges on hefty gain related to CityCenter
- EU sees progress with troubled Afghan police training mission
- Starbucks' restructuring will cut 600 jobs
- Oil prices fall after US report showing crude inventories rose last week
- Mexico offers reward for information in deadly blast
- Georgia state lawmakers make a move to change boundary with Tennessee to tap into river
- Jamia Simone Nash is not worried about being youngest performer at 80th Academy Awards
- US senators make emergency landing in Afghanistan
- East Timor appeals to UN to maintain a strong presence in the troubled nation
- Russia's Igor Andreev and Italian Filippo Volandri reach Copa Telmex quarters
- Studies show naps, mammograms and blood-sugar tests can reveal risk of suffering stroke
- The bad luck o' the Irish: Apostrophes can confuse computers, mess up your dental appointment
- Nike to sell Bauer hockey unit to investor group for $200 million
- Chavez invites Spanish pop star to sing in Venezuela after concert was canceled
- Britain admits US rendition flights stopped on its Indian Ocean outpost
- Precious metals futures hit record highs on weak US dollar, inflation fears
- Badu jokes about her relationships with Andre 3000, Common during VH1 concert
- Brazil president defends biofuels at climate meeting, says production won't hurt Amazon
- Austrians finish 1-2 at Whistler in men's super giant slalom
- US jury orders British drug firm to pay Alabama $215 million
- Russia's Gazprom claims Ukraine owes for 4 billion more cubic meters of gas: PM
- Kallur misses world 60-meter hurdles record by 0.6 seconds
- Oil prices fall after US report showing crude inventories rose last week
- 1000s challenge victory of Armenian PM in presidential vote in 2nd day of protests
- Protesters break into U.S. Embassy in Belgrade after massive rally
- Wall Street falls after weak economic data sparks concern about recession
- US governors try to advance clean energy many ways amid tight budgets and economic downturn
- French minister says he is working to free all Colombia's hostages
- Alex Rodriguez says he was exaggerating on drug tests
- Jury orders AstraZeneca to pay Alabama $215 million in Medicaid fraud suit
- Dollar slumps against major currencies on disheartening US economic data
- Pumps maker Flowserve to pay $10.5M under US investigation of UN's oil-for-food program
- President Bush says he sees no compromise with Democrats on renewing expired surveillance bill
- Americans keeping cars and trucks longer, report shows
- Google co-founder calls Microsoft's Yahoo bid 'unnerving'
- Newmont Mining swings to 4Q loss on write-down, lower sales
- Continental Airlines reports 4Q pretax profit
- Cavaliers acquire Ben Wallace, Wally Szczerbiak in three-way trade with Chicago, Seattle
- Hasbro pulls countries from Monopoly site after Israel flap
- US senator says he will probe American tax evasion through Europe principality's secrecy laws
- Ecuador inaugurates Venezuelan oil rig, plans to further deepen oil ties
- Starbucks slashing 600 field office, headquarters jobs
- Maserati's North American chief steps down
- House Democrats blast FDA for failing to inspect Heparin plant, consider new laws
- Caltex Australia posts 39 pct annual profit increase
- Bush says he sees no compromise with Democrats on renewing expired surveillance bill
- Microsoft says will share technology in bid to meet demands of skeptical EU regulators
- Boeing suspends work on short-haul model of new 787
- Jury orders AstraZeneca to pay Alabama $215 million in Medicaid fraud suit
- EU data privacy regulators say Internet search engines must follow EU rules
- UK parliament approves plan to nationalize the Northern Rock bank
- Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen win big to reach last 16 of UEFA Cup; Atletico loses
- IOC 'surprised and disappointed' by Christie's invitation to run in torch relay
- Auckland to host 2011 Rugby World Cup semifinals and final
- `Sunday in the Park with George' sings with heartfelt intensity
- Success against ailing spy satellite is a boost for missile defense advocates
- McCain denies report he favored female lobbyist, Obama wins 11th straight contest
- Australian rower Tomkins in line for 6th Olympics Games
- Pakistan's main opposition parties agree to form a government together
- New York Times responds to critics over timing, content of story about McCain and lobbyist
- Tottenham needing unlikely win to upset favorite Chelsea in League Cup final at Wembley
- Spanish company to build one of world's largest solar power plants in Arizona desert
- Madagascar hopes saving forests can spur development
- Islamic insurgency in southern Thailand intensifies as 'hearts and minds' approach fails
- New oldies: Hits from the '80s become the new classics on radio stations nationwide
- Re-examining `Sunday in the Park With George' with new technology
- Israeli-Palestinian comic troupe brings show to US audience
- Swiss exhibit focuses on Jackson Pollock, known to millions as 'Jack the Dripper'
- Mattafix, British duo, sings about war, gangs, Darfur _ but doesn't preach
- Museum showcases an American "sign garden," spanning 1800s to 1970s
- Reviews: 'Culdcept Saga,' 'Poker Smash' bring something extra to card games
- Movie review: `Be Kind Rewind' has a clever idea that falls apart in fluffy execution
- Movie review: `Charlie Bartlett' a likably quirky teen tale
- Britain offers embarrassing reversal in its part during US renditions of terror suspects
- Trio of US senators have emergency helicopter landing in Afghan snowstorm during tour
- Edie Falco to play nurse in new Showtime series
- Copa Libertadores: Brazil's Cruzeiro draws 0-0 with San Lorenzo to keep lead in Group 1
- Caltex Australia posts 39 percent annual profit increase
- Delta Burke opens up about depression and hoarding
- China promises US$9 billion in aid to help farmers recover from snowstorms
- Trapped: Shark's move on the lead scuttled by 3 swings to get out of a bunker
- Google to store patients' health records in test of new service
- APNewsBreak: US approves virtual fence on border, saves $2 million (euro1.4 million)
- North Korea denies diverting food aid meant for civilians to its military
- Sean `Diddy' Combs says he wants to move to Hollywood and become a movie star
- Clinton and Obama meet in first of a pair of debates before March 4 contests
- Clinton and Obama disagree on whether to meet with new leader of Cuba
- Spears' pal Sam Lutfi served with restraining order
- `Idol' spares controversial singer in the show's first elimination round of the new season
- Woods and Stricker advance in different ways at Match Play
- Starbucks slashing 600 field office, headquarters jobs
- US economic slowdown beginning to look like eve of past recession, group says
- Colombian minister: military intelligence knows location of hostages to be freed
- Analysis: Lobbyist story threatens to undercut McCain image, candidacy
- Expanding self-employment could be key to country's economic future
- Sao Paulo wins 3-1 and closes on leaders of state tournament
- Bush pledges help for Liberia as he concludes five-country tour of Africa
- Indonesia sends bird flu samples to WHO, signaling standoff may be over
- Reese Witherspoon back in the producer's chair with 'Penelope
- Professor: East German premier who oversaw transition to democracy in Cuba
- Australian central bank: Drought, supply driving food prices, inflation higher
- Rising costs squeeze Chinese factories; some companies look to cheaper markets
- Judge acquits former Republican Party official of helping jam Democratic phone lines
- 1st test: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat first against South Africa
- Beijing airport beefs up security measures for Olympics
- Rare red panda born at New York City zoo
- ARU supports Western Force move to cut Henjak's contract
- New DNA study reinforces out-of-Africa theory of humans' origin
- Southern Methodist University trustees to vote Friday to be Bush's presidential library
- Ex-Republican operative says Bush adviser Karl Rove pushed for dirt on a governor
- Unification of open-wheel series would provide fresh start for IRL
- Wie makes statement in '08 debut, shooting 69 in Fields Open; Jang leads with 64
- Australia's defense minister says US-Australian alliance strong despite gov't change
- Philippine stock index plummets 3 percent on Wall Street fall, political jitters
- Judge extends restraining order against Britney Spears' pal Sam Lutfi by nearly a month
- US to announce government approval of first 'virtual fence' along Mexican border
- Japan needs to watch slowing US economy and any impact on Chinese exports
- East Timor government seeks extension of emergency rule
- The bad luck o' the Irish: Apostrophes can confuse computers, mess up your dental appointment
- In New York, anniversary of Malcolm X killing is marked by discussions
- Muslim rebel leader calls for referendum on autonomy for restive southern Thailand
- Blake easily defeats Jesse Levine to reach SAP Open quarterfinals
- Japan needs to study risks before setting up government investment fund, foreign minister says
- Islanders beat Lightning, extend winning streak to 6
- Analysis: Her back against the wall, Clinton chooses graciousness over criticism
- Dollar rises inches up against yen amid demand from Japanese investors despite weak US data
- South Africa strikes early to reduce Bangladesh to 85-5 at lunch
- Official: China's government hopes to hold 2008 inflation to 4.8 percent
- Federal judge extends restraining order against Britney Spears' pal Sam Lutfi
- Oldest US orchestra pierces North Korea's isolation with historic concert
- Clinton accuses Obama of political plagiarism; McCain denies lobbyist reports
- LG Electronics stops sales of laptop computer over battery meltdown
- Japanese stocks lower on renewed fears about US economy
- Kenya says it expects deal to end political crisis
- Communist rebels fatally shot 3 villagers in attack on eastern India village, police say
- Two Australians share second-round lead at Moonah Classic
- Report: Jennifer Lopez gives birth to twins, a boy and a girl, on New York's Long Island
- Oil prices fall to near US$98 a barrel on build in US crude inventories
- Roddick beats Kei Nishikori to reach SAP Open quarterfinals
- Smoking, drinking Thai health official says he's no model for anti-smoking campaign
- Stuttgart prosecutors investigating former Daimler managers for suspected corruption
- China arrests 11 for circulating racy photos of Hong Kong actor online
- Copa Libertadores: Ecuador's Deportivo Cuenca ties Uruguay's Danubio 0-0
- Copa Libertadores: Medina stars as Atlas defeats Colo Colo 3-0
- Super 14: Hurricanes beat Reds 23-18
- Belgrade calm day after massive rioting over Kosovo independence
- Nissan's Ghosn says emerging markets hold key for global automakers
- Verdict expected in corruption trial of former VW employee council chief, ex-manager
- UK bank Lloyds TSB reports 17 percent profit rise in 2007
- Senior Philippine military commander under investigation for graft
- South Africa suppresses rally by Bangladesh, which is 172-8 at tea
- Canadian Ricker wins snowboard cross World Cup title
- Report says Disney theme park for Shanghai likely to move ahead soon, but company denies deal
- Soybean farmers face choice: Refine for food or fuel? Biodiesel sales small but growing
- Report: China starts building 2nd cross-country pipeline to import Central Asian gas
- China to release 3 Hollywood movies in March, despite fears of ban
- Kenya peace talks hit snags on critical day
- Hong Kong's key stock index falls 1.4 percent, weighed down by losses in regional markets
- British team has no concern about food for Olympic athletes in Beijing
- Philippine stock index plummets 3 percent on Wall Street fall, political jitters
- Appeal trial begins for Japanese Internet mogul convicted of fraud
- East Timor extends emergency rule after attacks on leaders
- Cruzeiro, Danubio secure away draws, Atlas big winners in Libertadores
- AstraZeneca says it will appeal drug price fraud case in United States
- Court convicts former VW employee council chief, ex-manager of breach of trust
- Being fit _ even moderately _ can lower risk of stroke for both men and women, study finds
- Key witness in Philippine corruption scandal files kidnapping complaint against officials
- Euro rises vs U.S. dollar
- Police guarding Belgrade after massive rioting over Kosovo independence
- Cavaliers at center of 11-man trade to find help for James
- China shares fall, tracking declines in other major markets
- Myanmar magazine launches counterattack on 'fat' Rambo
- China's Baosteel agrees to 65 percent increase in iron ore price with Brazil's Vale
- Bolton complains about "overzealous" Spanish policing in UEFA Cup match
- Europe's truffle harvests drying up amid drought that farmers blame on global warming
- India skipper's ton sends team into quarters and WIndies crashing out of U-19 World Cup
- In continuing a long tradition, political sparring will be feature of Beijing Olympics
- Cyprus presidential rivals seek speedy reunification talks despite ideological chasm
- Beijing airport beefs up security measures for Olympics
- EU anti-fraud office wants to see EU Parliament report amid concerns of allowances abuse
- Javier Bardem on an international roll with slew of awards and Oscar nomination
- Nissan's Ghosn says US auto market in recession, companies face higher costs, tough times
- US dollar down, gold lower in European morning trading
- UK bank Lloyds TSB reports 17 percent profit rise in 2007
- Myanmar magazine launches counterattack on 'fat' Rambo
- Six Nations: Italy looks to history as Wales aims to continue its Grand Slam bid
- Oil prices stay above US$98 a barrel despite build in US crude inventories
- "Stolen" truck taken by dog in California; police say Boxer knocked pickup out of gear
- Linford Christie is out of London leg of torch relay after IOC misgivings
- Lawyer: Snoop Dogg cited for drug possession in NYC
- Asian markets fall on persistent worries about US economy after Wall Street drops
- Six Nations: Ireland aims for greater consistency against Scotland
- Sao Paulo wins 3-1 and closes on leaders of state tournament
- AP Interview: UN Myanmar envoy frustrated at slow progress in reforms
- German utility RWE says 2007 profit slipped to euro2.6 billion
- South Africa falters after dismissing Bangladesh for 192 in first test
- Spanish politicians trade barbs as campaigning begins for general election
- Kenya peace talks continue as opposition accuses gov't of stonewalling
- Philippine corruption witness files kidnapping complaint; students rally for Arroyo to resign
- Northern Rock nationalization completed, shareholder compensation next on agenda
- Olympic champion Carolina Kluft withdraws from indoor worlds
- Linford Christie is out of London leg of torch relay after IOC misgivings
- London's FTSE-100 index down 4.3 points at 5927.9
- German public sector union strike blitz targets public transport across country
- Canadian Ricker wins snowboard cross World Cup title
- Pakistani opposition considers candidates for premier after election win
- Belarusian journalist released as government seeks better relations with West
- Purists fume as IPL shifts crickets powerbase to India, Twenty20
- US official: Europe needs alternatives to overpriced Russian gas
- Six Nations: Ashton challenges his players to show improvement against France
- Once an ace in the hand, Spain's economy a problem for government in run-up to elections
- Ronaldo undecided on whether to continue career after knee injury
- US record store owner sells vinyl albums, singles and CDs to Irish man for $3M on eBay
- UK media group apologizes to Will Smith over 'Hitler was a good person' story
- NYC borough known for closed landfill plans to produce a Super Staten Island Red wine
- Automaker Volkswagen says January sales up 11 percent to record high
- German treasure hunter says drilling could begin next week in search for hidden Nazi plunder
- German chancellor pledges support for Lebanese government, urges swift election
- Russian cinema reviving its grand old traditions with three Oscar nominations
- EU Commission: Poland, Romania must clarify role in CIA extraordinary rendition program
- Oil prices around US$98 a barrel despite build in US crude inventories
- Six Nations: Ireland aims for greater consistency against Scotland
- Nissan's Ghosn says US auto market in recession, companies face higher costs, tough times
- Allied Irish Banks to buy minority stake in Bulgarian bank
- Brown takes third-round lead at SAIL Open
- Porsche names von Platen as new CEO of Porsche Cars North America
- Corser wins pole position at 1st round for World Superbike Championship in Doha
- US stocks rise in early trading as investors snap up bargains left by pullback; oil off highs
- US, European customs officers work together to stop flow of counterfeit computer hardware
- Stuttgart prosecutors investigating former Daimler managers for suspected corruption
- US stocks fall as investors await economic figures due next week
- Sao Paulo beats Paulista 2-1 and closes in on leaders of state tournament
- Bill Gates says Microsoft is pushing touchscreen and speech technology to replace keyboards
- Avram Grant readies for first trophy as Chelsea prepares to defend League Cup against Spurs
- US private equity firm First Reserve pays US$3.7B for CHC Helicopter
- Fidel Castro says he's relieved to be stepping down as Cuba's president
- White House claims New York Times tries to `drop a bombshell' on Republican nominees
- Wall Street falls again as investors await economic figures due next week; oil prices slide
- Reed publications unit may fetch as much as 1 billion pounds
- Toughest test of Keegan's return as winless Newcastle hosts Man United
- Motorcycle officer escorting Clinton motorcade injured
- Students march in Armenian capital as protests continue against alleged election fraud
- Airbus foresees demand for some 24,300 aircraft in 20 years
- Childhood can affect acceptance of healthy foods: Nestle study
- AmCham hosts farewell party for outgoing director at FEPH
- Formosa International Hotels Corporation announces 'silk' brand in the global market
- Sidelines
- Fortune favors England in clash with New Zealand
- Penguins beat Canadiens
- Spain revels in Gasol's success with Lakers
- Asia officials formally launch Five Nations rugby tournament
- Sharapova wins against Tanasugarn at Qatar Open
- Four UK teams go into UEFA Cup last 16
- In Brief
- Los Angeles to save writer Bukowski's bungalow home
- 'American Idol' cuts four, but keeps Carly Smithson
- Famed U.S. orchestra to play in Pyongyang
- Central bank chief says economic risks growing in Japan
- Dollar drops in response to weak U.S. economic information
- U.S. stocks decline after weak data sparks concern of possible recession
- British parliament approves takeover of Northern Rock
- Taiwan stocks gain 0.3%, advance 3% for the week
- Oil prices fall to US$98 per barrel on news of higher U.S. inventories
- In Brief
- Newmont, Indonesia in talks as mine deal deadline nears
- China encounters difficulty with some foreign acquisitions
- Mexican political party considers protesting privatization of oil sector
- Spanish company plans to build world's largest solar plant in U.S.
- Group detects signals of U.S. recession
- Milan Fashion Week - Gucci
- Milan Fashion Week - Versace
- Milan Fashion Week - Dolce & Gabbana
- Milan Fashion Week - Roberto Cavalli
- An Israeli-Arab 'odd couple' seek peace in the West Bank
- Vatican visit brings new hope to Catholic faithfuls in Cuba
- In Brief
- China reports second bird flu death this year
- Philippines floods, landslides leave 21 dead, officials say
- Peace talks in Kenya hit snags on critical day
- U.S. Democratic candidates meet for another TV debate
- Ferragamo prudent for staying a step ahead
- China's carbon dragon
- Lebanon rival factions working to avoid war
- In Brief
- Tokyo to install cameras around U.S. bases
- East Timor sends more soldiers to hunt rebels
- Musharraf vows to work with new parliament
- Search on for missing plane in Venezuela
- Medical research on insomnia shedding new light on disorder
- In Brief
- China claims ex-official was spying for Taiwan
- Expert clarifies his findings over 319 shooting incident
- Activists urge IOC to stop China from hosting Olympics
- Report slams restaurants over poor air circulation
- Ma releases green card, visa information
- KMT says government is skewing foreign press questions in DPP's favor
- Turkish army launches land offensive into Iraq
- Serbians riot over Kosovo independence
- Lee says U.N. bid referendums, polls should be held separately
- Defense minister steps down over arms company uproar
- Tsai to be 1st civlian defense minister under DPP government
- US private equity firm First Reserve pays US$3.78B for Canada's CHC Helicopter
- Two UK accountants found guilty of attempted bribery of US official in fraud case
- French soccer federation signs new sponsorship deal with Nike from 2011
- Bromley wins Britain's 1st skeleton worlds title; becomes 1st slider to win triple crown
- Bulgaria's government easily survives confidence vote
- US official: Europe needs alternatives to overpriced Russian gas
- Marco van Basten to take over as Ajax coach next season
- London's FTSE-100 index down 43.7 points at 5,888.5
- Clinton dismisses suggestion that her Democratic presidential campaign nearing end
- Queen Elizabeth's office says sorry for swan bite
- Kenya peace talks continue as opposition accuses gov't of stonewalling
- Republican indicted in conspiracy involving U.S. land swap
- Gasoline prices jump to highest level since June, but high stocks could pull prices down
- McCain says lobbyists who advise him are honorable
- Stocks fall for second session as investors await economic figures for hints on economy
- The Kosovo Conundrum: Nations around the world ponder whether to recognize Kosovo
- European stocks end lower on RWE, auto concerns
- US armored vehicle maker receives $123 million in contracts
- Jennifer Lopez gives birth to twins, a boy and a girl, on New York's Long Island
- Berlusconi lawyer to ask for trial suspension during election campaign
- Sharapova faces Radwanska in Qatar Open semifinals
- Alex Ferguson blames Wes Brown's agent for England defender's refusal to sign new contract
- EU charges aluminum producer Rio Tinto Alcan with monopoly abuse
- Fidel Castro says he's relieved to be stepping down as Cuba's president
- After six years in captivity, fame handicaps French-Colombian hostage Betancourt
- Turkey's president approves use of Islamic head scarves at universities
- Bush library will be at Southern Methodist University in Dallas
- Cyprus presidential rivals seek speedy reunification talks despite ideological chasm
- US announces final approval of first `virtual fence' along Arizona-Mexico border
- Mexican media giant Televisa reports 17 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profits
- McCain doesn't expect major political reforms in Cuba until Fidel Castro's death
- Barbados names R&B star Rihanna cultural ambassador
- Soybean futures jump to record amid growing Chinese demand, tightening supplies
- Hope sparked by Obama candidacy mixes with lingering worries about his safety
- EU charges aluminum producer Rio Tinto Alcan with monopoly abuse
- Fire destroys hotel owned by novelist Nora Roberts; no injuries
- Putin says Russia won't be drawn into arms race, but warns of 'adequate measures'
- Primary elections in two US states are flimsy must win states for Clinton
- Super 14: Giteau guides Western Force to 1-point win over the Cheetahs
- Argentine, Brazil presidents pledge to pursue peaceful nuclear energy cooperation
- Alaska fights attempt to protect polar bears, fears effect on gas pipeline
- Southern Methodist University in Dallas will host Bush presidential library
- US to help southern Africa overcome energy crisis
- Corser wins pole position at 1st round for World Superbike Championship in Doha
- Internal US Justice Dept. inquiry looks at whether waterboarding was improperly authorized
- Clay Aiken deftly handles supremely silly in `Monty Python's Spamalot'
- Diego Lizardi, Olympic gymnast for Puerto Rico, dies at 32 in car accident
- British American Tobacco offers highest bid for Turkish tobacco concern
- Expanding self-employment could be key to country's economic future
- Ken Kesey's family fires up magic bus in bid to save University of Oregon wrestling
- In Italy, youthful newcomer promising change faces off against sly veteran of political scene
- Super 14: Seven-try spree gives Crusaders 54-19 win over Bulls
- Argentine Jose Acasuso downs Russia's Igor Andreev to reach Copa Telmex semifinals
- Boeing, EADS and Northrop Grumman pursue 'plum' $40 billion US air tanker deal
- Bounty hunter show to resume production
- Venezuela's Chavez calls US$100 'a fair price' for a barrel of oil
- Gold mixed
- American Lindsey Vonn clinches World Cup downhill title with second-place finish
- NYT editor says he was surprised at huge volume and negativity of reaction to McCain story
- US stocks turn positive after report deal to shore up troubled bond insurer is near
- Location of prized Margaret Mitchell papers remain a mystery
- China's ambassador to the US chides America for its protectionist trade sentiments
- Dollar slips in range-bound trading on day lacking significant economic data
- Last ditch fix fails, Ulysses solar probe is freezing to death after 17 years, 6 billion miles
- Bochum beats Hannover 2-1 in Bundesliga
- Stocks reverse steep losses after report deal to shore up troubled bond insurer is near
- Crude ends higher on Turkey tensions, US cold weather
- U.S. drug agency okay for Genentech's Avastin may open door to broader cancer drug standards
- 2 US pension plans sue Yahoo for spurning Microsoft takeover
- Karlovic serves 15 aces to beat Zverev 6-3, 6-1 and reach semifinals at ABN Amro
- Lower blood pressure limits damage from often-fatal bleeding strokes, study finds
- Rice says it will not be useful to meet with NKoreans during upcoming Asia trip
- Magazine publisher Time Inc. will make more cuts this year, Time Warner discloses in filing
- Brazil becomes net creditor as debt crisis ends
- Soybean futures jump to record on growing Chinese demand, tightening supplies
- American Airlines meets with union leaders to discusses potential merger
- Southern Methodist University in Dallas will host Bush presidential library
- Deal clears way for single open-wheel series in America
- Ambac discussions with banks and regulators about raising cash appear to be progressing
- Local teen ousts seeded Meusburger to reach Bogota quarterfinals
- Rice says she will not be a vice presidential candidate on Republican ticket
- Nuria Llagostera Vives advances in Copa Colsanitas
- Voigt postpones Bruennhilde role debut until 2011 at Met
- Intel chief says telecoms refuse to comply with wiretap requests under expired law
- After going birdie for birdie, Woods wins a marathon
- Canadian official says prolonging Afghanistan debate endangers soldiers
- The Black Crowes call out Maxim for reviewing new album without apparently listening to it
- Golf courses sprouting up in desert as glitzy Dubai sets out to be top golf destination
- Emergency rule extended in East Timor after attacks on leaders
- Agriculture Secretary: Trade negotiations set back due to beef recall
- The Kosovo Conundrum: Nations around the world ponder whether to recognize Kosovo
- Liverpool's Benitez sent encouraging e-mails from owner, even after defeats
- Muslim rebel leader calls for referendum on independence for restive southern Thailand
- Shark misses cut on course he designed; fellow Hall of Famer Price moves into contention
- Cyprus presidential rivals seek speedy reunification talks despite ideological chasm
- Johnson and Gordon on front row after qualifying rained out
- Britney Spears' conservatorship case in holding pattern
- New Zealand wins toss, elects to bowl first in 5th one-dayer
- Citigroup provides $500 million credit facility to one of its struggling hedge funds
- Jang maintains position atop Fields Open leaderboard; Wie seeking another solid round
- US Defense Secretary meets Australian counterpart in Australian capital
- Man in southwest China dies of bird flu, becoming country's 19th H5N1 fatality
- Indonesia, Newmont continue talks over contract dispute after deadline passes: report
- Canadian military official says prolonged debate over Afghanistan endangers soldiers
- Lights, cameras and action abound as Hollywood prepares for Oscar night
- AP Interview: Election chief says media bias will make Malaysia polls a laughingstock
- US approval for Genentech's Avastin may open door to broader cancer drug standards
- US officials fine 13 Fox TV stations for 2003 reality show with sexual scenes
- Newmont says its hopeful of agreement after talks breakdown
- US airlines could stay on own, seek another carrier if deal falls apart
- Hope sparked by Obama candidacy mixes with lingering worries about his safety
- Uruguay fishery exports banned by European Union after inspections
- Report: Freed Hong Kong journalist says he wants to go back to China for Olympics
- China's ambassador to the US chides America for its protectionist trade sentiments
- Report: China's cold, snowy winter has left 129 people dead
- Top-seeded Nalbandian reaches Copa Telmex semifinal
- V8 undercard driver critically injured in race accident
- Japan's oldest person dies at age 113
- Mills takes four wickets as New Zealand stall England in fifth one-dayer
- US judge greenlights Microsoft Vista marketing class action suit
- Michelle Wie stumbles but survives cut in Fields Open
- Bush forest official, facing jail, makes no apologies for cut-first timber policies
- Lohan settles lawsuit with busboy stemming from car accident
- Ginepri blows past Blake; Stepanek, Garcia-Lopez also reach semifinals
- Adam Parore comes out of retirement to join Indian Cricket League
- Porter holds lead after 3 rounds at Moonah Classic
- Japan's crown prince turns 48, asks for patience for wife's stress-induced illness
- Taiwan's defense minister tenders resignation amid US arms purchase scandal
- De Villiers out in bizarre fashion, South Africa slump to 158-8
- Porter overcomes injury to lead after 3 rounds at Moonah Classic
- Britney Spears will be allowed to visit with her young sons, her ex-husband's lawyer says
- Flames' Kiprusoff makes 38 saves to shut out faltering Red Wings
- Australian minister says he wants option to buy US F-22 Raptor
- Indonesian Muslim protesters demand death penalty for Dane over Mohammad cartoons
- Oscar hopeful Marion Cotillard gets France's best actress award
- Suns win rugged game 85-77 to hand Celtics third straight loss
- Kiprusoff gets first shutout of season as Flames down Red Wings
- Former Slovenian President Janez Drnovsek, who led country to independence, dies
- Japan's Fujita wins snowboard halfpipe World Cup title
- Pakistan's winning party considers candidates to lead new government
- Super 14: Late penalty gives Chiefs 20-17 win over Waratahs in second round
- McCullum bludgeons New Zealand to series-clinching win over England
- Incoming South Korean president says he will continue reconciliation efforts with North
- Former Slovenian President Janez Drnovsek, who helped lead country to independence, dies
- Steyn claims three wickets as South Africa fights back against Bangladesh
- Japanese swimmers break two short-course world records
- Report: German finance minister raises pressure on Liechtenstein in tax affair
- Taiwan's defense minister resigns amid US arms purchase scandal
- Spielberg issue won't go away as `promotional' films unveiled for Beijing Olympics
- North Korea praises Cuba's Castro as closest comrade after his resignation
- Super 14: Hoiles stars in attack and defense as ACT beats Otago 22-20
- Tate & Lyle plans to switch to Fairtrade sugar
- Will Smith wins 'academy' award from West Point cadets for role in 'I am Legend'
- Lawyer says NYC man accused of taking $2 million after bank error 'didn't intend to steal'
- US conductor: China's large population can help keep classical music alive
- Kenyan negotiators meet with supporters to firm up power-sharing deal
- Bangladesh takes 147 run lead over South Africa after two days
- Cyprus could become EU rarity by electing communist-rooted leader on Sunday
- Japan launches high-speed communications satellite atop homegrown H-2A rocket
- Pakistan's opposition considers ways to curtail Musharraf's power
- Liechtenstein tax dispute will hit Swiss banking secrecy, says anti-corruption campaigner
- Iraq's oil exports through Turkey won't be halted, oil official says
- Arsenal striker Eduardo da Silva breaks leg, appears certain to miss Euro 2008
- Nieto, Bayliss win at opening round of World Superbike Championship in Doha
- Saipan Republican delegates pick McCain, but can't vote for him in November
- Report: ex-VW works council chief denounces his conviction in corruption case
- Academy Awards aim to cure 'awards fever' as show approaches with usual glitz and glamour
- Nordic combined World Cup event canceled due to bad weather
- South Korea draws 1-1 with Japan 1-1 to take title; China defeats North Korea 3-1
- Cyprus could become EU rarity by electing communist-rooted leader on Sunday
- Bush, new South Korean president think alike on NKorea, but nuclear deal might prove difficult
- German Social Democrats under pressure on dealings with new Left party
- New Zealand's Brown wins SAIL Open title
- McFadden's injury-time penalty gives Birmingham 2-2 draw with Arsenal
- Bush pushes House to pass intelligence bill, says Democrats are siding with trial lawyers
- Kenyan politicians meet with supporters to firm up power-sharing deal
- Vera Zvonareva rallies to beat Li Na in Qatar Open semifinals
- Arsenal striker Eduardo da Silva breaks leg, appears certain to miss Euro 2008
- US health insurer fined $9 million for dropping breast cancer patient during her treatment
- Greek communists march to protest Kosovo independence
- Michael Llodra beats Ivo Karlovic in straight sets to advance to final at ABN Amro
- Lights, cameras and action abound as Hollywood prepares for Oscar night
- Vonn clinches women's World Cup downhill skiing title
- Ronaldo unsure on whether he can continue with his career
- Australia wins over Sri Lanka for place in final
- Sidelines
- Lehtinen leads Dallas to win over Edmonton
- Suns outshine Celtics for first win with Shaq
- Woods edges out Baddeley in tight battle
- Professors testing NASA robot for icy underwater expedition
- Stroke drug could have greater use, research shows
- Doctors seen baffled by odd memory
- Vacationers are finding Chicago during the winter
- In Brief
- Delta, Northwest may fly solo, seek other partners if deal fails
- Wall Street recovers heavy losses after dropping more than 1.15%
- Invasion by Turkey drives oil prices to US$98.81 per barrel
- Brazil becomes net creditor as debt crisis ends
- Pension funds sue Yahoo for turning down Microsoft takeover offer
- Talks to resolve Ambac woes appear to be progressing
- Nokia, Qualcomm shares rise on agreement to end lawsuits
- Beijing lawyer defies Chinese authorities with small lawsuits
- Tribalism in Kenya forces 300,000 to flee homes
- In Brief
- Schools shut down across Puerto Rico as teachers strike
- Castro slams 'ideological enemies,' U.S. politicians
- Biased media affecting polls in Malaysia, election chief says
- Putin slams West for recognizing Kosovo as an independent nation
- Holiday in Cambodia for investors
- Tourists admire rare Cherry tree found near cross-island freeway
- Majority seen satisfied with holiday traffic controls
- Poll reveals number of Web surfers increased over 17 percent since '03
- Agricultural losses from cold weather reach NT$380m
- Chen says PRC should not use Olympics as 'pretext for purging political dissent'
- Tourism Bureau accredits foreign tourist guides for first time
- Geneva court to rule on ISO's designation of Taiwan
- DGBAS predicts consumer price index will grow by three percent
- Chang says we must not forget the lessons learned from 228
- Washington urged to rebuild bilateral agenda with Taiwan
- Ma dismisses claims by DPP regarding his green card status
- All 46 aboard Venezuela plane killed in crash, officials say
- U.S. says U.N. report strengthens case for Iran sanctions
- First Hsieh, Ma debate scheduled to air today
- Lee resigns amid arms company controversy
- Ex-DPP chairman touts Hsieh as `rational` leader
- Ma, Hsieh clash over inflation in 1st debate
- Presidential candidates dodge pledge to legalize same-sex marriage
- Ma seeks to undersocre Taiwan identity in debate
- Hsieh touts ability, Ma pitches change in 1st debate
- Third-place Motherwell misses chance to close on Scottish leaders with 1-0 loss at Hearts
- Eduardo injury overshadows Arsenal's draw with Birmingham
- People working US polls make some strange decisions, but it's often not their fault
- Wales thrashes Italy 47-8 to stay in Grand Slam contention and record biggest Six Nations win
- Liverpool's Benitez sent encouraging e-mails from owner, even after defeats
- Super 14: Sharks recover in 2nd half to edge Stormers 12-10
- Acasuso rallies to beat Volandri and advance to Copa Telmex final
- Maria Sharapova, Vera Zvonareva set up all-Russian final at Qatar Open
- Murphy, Lohan rule Razzies for year's worst out of Hollywood
- Bremen beaten by Frankfurt after costly red card for Diego
- Anja Huber edges Katie Uhlaender for skeleton gold at worlds
- German Social Democrats under pressure on dealings with new Left party
- Islanders' center Sillinger to undergo season-ending hip surgery
- Wotherspoon clinches season title in 500 meters after winning at Heerenveen
- Ireland scores five tries to get Six Nations challenge on track with 34-13 win over Scotland
- Wales stays in contention with biggest ever tournament win, Ireland beats Scotland
- Torino rallies from three goals down to draw 4-4 with Parma
- English Premier League Scoring Leaders
- Dernis scores twice to lead Saint-Etienne 3-0 over Caen in French league
- Lucky gambler in Britain makes 1 million pounds off of 50 pence wager
- Austrian teenager Gregor Schlierenzauer becomes youngest to win ski flying gold at worlds
- French soccer league set to investigate another racist incident
- Nikopolidis saves penalty as Olympiakos draws 1-1 at PAOK to stay top of Greek league
- Super 14: Evans scores 25 points as Auckland Blues beat Lions 55-10 at Ellis Park
- Kraus and David win World Cup freestyle ski cross events to surge up overall standings
- US health insurer to pay $9 million for dropping breast cancer patient in middle of treatment
- Earnhardt hoping to break long winless streak in California
- Kenneth Branagh marks final screening at 23-seat cinema in Wales
- Bush pushes House to pass intelligence bill, says Democrats are siding with trial lawyers
- Armenian president accuses opposition of trying to overthrow government
- David Nalbandian vs Jose Acasuso in all-Argentine final at Copa Telmex
- Carlos Martins scores as Recreativo Huelva draws 1-1 at Valencia in Spanish league
- Maria Emilia Salerni to play Nuria Llagostera Vives in Bogota final
- Champ Car merges into IndyCars, and gears shift with season opener coming fast
- Michael Llodra beats Ivo Karlovic in straight sets to advance to final at ABN Amro
- Lights, cameras and action abound as Hollywood prepares for Oscar night
- Lyon beats Metz 2-0 to consolidate lead in French league
- Reggina beats Juventus 2-1 with controversial 90th minute penalty
- Parise's 25th goal helps Devils snap 6-game losing streak to Islanders with 4-2 win
- Keegan's misery continues as Man United rout Newcastle 5-1
- Feyenoord held to a 3-3 draw at Heracles Almelo in Dutch league
- Australia officially bids for 2018 World Cup, has government support
- Austria's Hannes Reichelt wins giant slalom in Whistler
- Mexico's Esteban Toledo gives countrymen plenty to cheer at Mayakoba Classic
- Wilkinson kicks 14 points to help England beat France 24-13 in Six Nations
- Florida Marlins looking for spry but tubby men for cheerleading squad: the Manatees
- Governors: black coal must be part of green energy debate
- Former Paxson president says he did not discuss issue with McCain
- Lyon beats Metz 2-0 to consolidate lead in French league
- Cleveland art museum 'rearms' during renovation, expansion
- Lisandro Lopez scores twice to lead FC Porto 3-0 past Pacos Ferreira in Portuguese league
- Alicia Keys postpones shows in Scotland and England because of laryngitis
- 6 Nations: Wilkinson kicks 14 points to help England beat France 24-13
- Colombian guerrillas vow to hold 3 US hostages for 60 years, after rebel sentenced in DC
- Mexico's Esteban Toledo gives countrymen plenty to cheer at Mayakoba Classic
- Radek Stepanek advances to final in San Jose
- Pakistan's outgoing ruling party pledges to support government on security
- Governors seem a ready pool of would-be vice presidential candidates
- Comcast, Verizon to be on the hot seat at FCC forum in Boston
- US, Australian defense chiefs look for improved relations with China
- Grenada approves plan for Chinese-financed yacht marina
- Cyprus votes for new president offering renewed hope for reunification
- Merkel's party struggles to defend majority in Hamburg election
- From Luxembourg to NYC, Freedom Tower steel's long journey
- Israel says it has refined airstrikes to avoid civilian casualties among Palestinians
- 6 Nations: Wales with solo lead after England stuns France in Paris
- Patrons of celebrity hangout in New York City are urged to get hepatitis A vaccination
- Alfredsson wins it in OT, 3-2, after Ottawa rallies from three-goal deficit
- China could be home to defenders of classical music, US conductor says
- Woods holds off Stenson to reach the Match Play final against Cink
- Match Play records for Woods and Cink
- Sabres C Hecht misses game against Rangers because of pulled leg muscle
- $3 million bid on Internet auction site for vast record collection is called a fraud
- Pregnancy comedy 'Juno' wins top Spirit Award for year's best independent film
- Defending champions Nicklaus-Watson take big lead in Champions Skins
- Wie struggles to a 78 in final round of Fields Open
- Radek Stepanek beats Robby Ginepri to advance to SAP Open final.
- Angry ethnic Indian voters could singe ruling party in upcoming Malaysian election
- Angry Clinton rips Obama as Ohio primary campaign intensifies
- Luis Fabiano notches 2 goals as Sevilla beat Zaragoza 5-0 in Spanish league
- Austria's Hannes Reichelt wins giant slalom in Whistler
- Fate of ousted chief justice hangs over Musharraf, Pakistan election winners
- Alex Ferguson prepares for goals to split Man United and Arsenal in title race
- Paula Creamer wins Fields Open with late rally
- Britney Spears is given visitation time with her young sons for first time in 2 months
- Turnout causes chaos, do-over at Nevada county convention
- Crusaders and Blues on top after round two
- Clinton defends former president on racial issues, calls for unity
- New South Korean president's pro-US foreign policy could unsettle neighbors
- Hollywood revives awards season with Academy Awards Sunday
- Australia to bat first against India
- Governors: black coal must be part of green energy debate
- Malaysia's political parties kick off election campaign, ruling party expected to win easily
- Buyer pays $17K for 4 strands of hair thought to have come from George Washington
- Mats Sundin scores in possible last game with Leafs, 3-1 win over Thrashers
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Torch for Tibetan sports event arrives in Taiwan on 10-city relay
- Iguodala helps 76ers win in OT, send Heat to 11th straight loss
- India's oldest business empire shines as Tata inks new script, steps into global limelight
- US governors seem a ready pool of would-be vice presidential candidates
- Roddick rolls to victory; will face Stepanek in San Jose final
- Australian Ewan Porter completes wire-to-wire win in Moonah Classic
- Malaysia kicks off election campaign, ruling party expected to win easily
- Bangladesh bowled out for 182, South Africa to chase 205 in fourth innings of first test
- Trailing presidential hopeful Huckabee overstays his welcome in skit on US TV show
- Lakers down Clippers 113-95 to win seventh straight
- Ponting breaks batting slump with 124, Australia 317-7 against India
- Alfredsson scores with three seconds left as Senators come from three down to beat Penguins
- Australia sweeps field hockey series against Britain with 1-0 win
- New Zealand opener Jesse Ryder sidelined after breaking barroom window
- Smith half century puts South Africa on top in run chase against Bangladesh
- India, South Africa make it to semifinals of Under-19 World Cup
- Prime minister's comments on massacre spark outrage among Thailand's academics, media
- Canada's Anderson wins snowboard parallel giant slalom World Cup title
- Newcastle beats Central Coast 1-0 in Australian soccer's grand final
- Ex-prosecutor who joined opposition detained in Armenia; postelection protest persists
- Taiwan's presidential candidates debate over China, economic policies
- Australia holds on for 18-run win over India as Lee takes five wickets
- Smith half century puts South Africa on top in run chase against Bangladesh
- Switzerland sees no need to change banking laws in light of Liechtenstein affair
- Pakistan blocks YouTube over anti-Islamic content
- Prayers and protests as Kosovo marks its first full week of independence
- Medvedev's challengers play by the Kremlin's rules in Russia's presidential election
- Ralph Nader announces third-party run for president
- Franke files fraud complaint against T-Mobile cyclists based on alleged doping
- Juventus issues letter protesting for better calls by referees after loss to Reggina
- Arab League chief resumes mediation with rival Lebanese factions as solution appears remote
- Olmert to Cabinet: Time for Israel to win an Oscar
- Ajax beats NAC Breda 3-2 to return to second spot in Dutch league
- Aston Villa beats Reading 2-1 despite missing penalty in Premier League
- Over 2,000 Egyptian university students protest against Islamist leaders' military trial
- Kenya's government says power-sharing structure far from settled
- Andre Lange wins 4-man event for 2nd gold at bobsled world championships
- Report: Rihanna works to find bone marrow donor for NYC mother with leukemia
- Shani Davis clinches season title in 1,000 meters
- Woman fighting with boyfriend drives for more than a mile as boyfriend clings to car roof
- Gray Hollywood weather can't dampen relief, excitement as once-threatened Oscars night nears
- Soul singer Sam Moore to Obama: Stop using my song
- Exit polls show communist-inspired Christofias leading presidential election
- IDB promotes safety & security
- NVIDIA introduces first GPU of its new GeForce 9 series
- McDonald, TDA together promote healthy diet
- "Taipei In Style" supports Taiwan fashion industry
- For NTOU improving business skills is key to students finding jobs
- Sharapova set to play Zvonareva in Qatar final
- England shatter French hopes for Grand Slam title
- United add to Gunners' agony by closing gap
- Sidelines
- Klitschko easily wins fight against Ibragimov
- Spurs swat Hornets 98-89; Ginobili scores 30 in home win
- Crucial putt sends Woods into AMP final
- Senators storm back to win against Penguins in overtime
- Reichelt wins giant slalom in Whistler
- Roddick cruises to victory, will meet Stepanek in final
- Ryder injures hand while celebrating win
- Kalmar expands presence in Mexico
- APL Logistics introduces new delivery system
- Maersk to charge customers in euros
- Two-fifths of world's oceans damaged by pollution: study
- Hamburg Sud, Maersk continue ASAS/NGX run
- IMO panel accepts proposals to cut pollution from ships
- EU urged to defend its interests more vigorously
- Czech companies struggling to cope with soaring currency
- Two Indian banks set to meet today to discuss takeover bid
- In Brief
- India to unveil anti-poverty budget, say economists
- PRC noodle market expected to double by 2012
- Japan's auto sales in Asia to top domestic market, report says
- Corruption case's verdict unfair, says Volkert
- Analysts question if Scotland can afford to be independent
- Mugabe splurges US$250,000 on birthday bash
- PRC steps up anti-smoking efforts ahead of the Olympics in August
- In Brief
- Lohan, Murphy named worst of the Hollywood
- 'Juno' dominates Spirit Awards
- Golden icon weights 8.5 pounds; Ronan is youngest nominee
- Recent film's view on teen pregnancy sparks heated debates
- Men turn to circumcision to fight AIDS in Rwanda
- In Brief
- Thai prime minister's comments on massacre spark outrage
- Japan defense minister denies cover-up of warship collision
- South Korea's pro-U.S. policy could unsettle it's neighbors
- Latest IAEA findings prove sanctions are unjustified, Iran says
- Retired soldiers from China, U.S. hold 'frank' talks
- Malaysia's political parties kick off election campaign
- Australia weighs options for joining U.S. missile system
- Cyprus votes in runoff presidential election
- Turkey bombs Kurdish rebels, killing 35
- President Chen says there are precedents in private channel for arms procurement
- Arbor thrives as supplier in global casino industry
- In Brief
- Cervical cancer vaccine found not responsible for 17 deaths
- Activists seek support for 'Tibetan Olympics'
- PRC cold current linked to recent fishery disaster
- Taiwan status at risk, official says
- Hsieh chides KMT rival over economics, sincerity
- Issues of integrity dominate 2nd stage of election debate
- Cuban lawmakers to choose first new president in 49 years
- Hsu touts Hsieh as 'rational' leader
- Hsieh, Ma take part in first election debate
- DPP candidate slams Ma for `bankruptcy economics`
- Australia says carbon emissions keep growing
- Hsieh shows edge over Ma in debate
- Exit poll shows Merkel's party leading in Hamburg election
- Crespo scores late equalizer as Inter draws 1-1 at Sampdoria to remain unbeaten in Serie A
- Exit poll shows Merkel's party leading in Hamburg election, success for Left party
- Rome's outgoing mayor taps longtime former Rome mayor Rutelli to replace him
- Sharapova wins Qatar Open, maintains unbeaten streak in 2008
- US seeks transition to democracy in Cuba so people can be `masters of their own lives'
- Polish PM says he has improved country's standing in first 100 days
- Michael Llodra of France wins third career title at ABN Amro
- Cuban lawmakers to name first new president in 49 years, just days after Fidel Castro resigns
- Merkel's party ahead in Hamburg election, but faces tough effort to form coalition
- Arab League chief resumes mediation with rival Lebanese factions as solution appears remote
- Prayers and protests as Kosovo marks its first full week of independence
- Ex-prosecutor who joined opposition detained in Armenia; postelection protest persists
- Rangers beats Gretna 4-2 in Scottish league to stay four points ahead of Celtic
- Villarreal rallies for 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao to strengthen bid for Champions League spot
- Ramos wins another cup, and Tottenham's first trophy in nine years
- Tottenham beats Chelsea 2-1 in League Cup final; Villa, Blackburn win Premier League games
- Hamburg stops Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich from pulling away with 1-1 draw
- US lawmakers urge `graceful exit' for Musharraf
- John McCain easily wins all 20 at-large delegates at stake in Puerto Rico
- Hamilton has ankle sprain, likely to miss remaining Six Nations games
- Microsoft says it will stop making HD DVD players for Xbox 360 after Blu-ray wins format war
- Bomb explodes outside Venezuela business chamber, killing 1
- Woods seizes control against Cink, leading 4 up at lunch
- Paper: Former Dallas prosecutor agreed to use Kennedy assassination legal documents for movie
- Official: Turkish Cypriot leader, Cyprus election winner hope to meet soon
- Obama deflects Clinton's attacks, takes aim at McCain's links to lobbyists
- The discovery of missing billing records led to first lady's grand jury appearance
- David Nalbandian beats Jose Acasuso in Copa Telmex final
- Communist-inspired Christofias wins Cyprus presidential election
- Liechtenstein bank says it will sue over leak of customer details to German intelligence
- Ajax captain Edgar Davids hints at retirement
- 'Vantage Point' enjoys view from the top spot at weekend box office
- Dennis Letts, professor, actor and father of playwright Tracy Letts, dies at 73
- Christofias wins Cyprus presidential vote, extends 'hand of friendship' to Turkish Cypriots
- Barcelona beats Levante 5-1 in Spanish league
- German governor criticized for reportedly linking child killings with East German past
- Rival criticizes President Sarkozy for remark to man at Paris fair
- Woodgate scores in extra time to give Tottenham 2-1 League Cup final win over Chelsea
- Tusk says he supports U.S. missile defense base if tied to modernizing Polish army
- Ramos wins another cup, and Tottenham's first trophy in nine years
- Panathinaikos beats Levadiakos 1-0 in Greek league
- Obama says Clinton trying to deny her support for NAFTA
- Nuria Llagostera Vives wins 2nd WTA title at Bogota
- Toulouse stays in French league's relegation zone after 0-0 draw with Marseille
- Mexican leftists vow to blockade airports, highways if oil opened to private investment
- The Academy Awards have the reddest red carpet yet
- `Ratatouille' wins animation Oscar, second victory for director Brad Bird
- Roddick overpowers Stepanek to win SAP Open
- Fidel Castro's near 50 years of rule end with election of brother Raul as president
- Zoeller-Jacobsen beat Nicklaus-Watson in Champions Skins
- Bardem wins supporting-actor Oscar, `Ratatouille' takes animation prize
- Lee becomes SKorean president with mandate to boost economy, deal with NKorea
- Migrant worker in southern China suspected to have bird flu, government says
- Minnesota Vikings tackle Bryant McKinnie arrested after street fight
- Embattled Pakistan TV station says little has changed since crucial election
- Andrea Bargnani scores 25 points as Raptors beat Knicks 115-92
- Bardem, Swinton win supporting-role Oscars, `Ratatouille' takes animation prize
- Highest wicket-takers in one-day international cricket
- Obama hits Clinton on NAFTA support in drive to win crucial Ohio primary
- Drought in north China leaves more than 2 million people without drinking water
- Australian asset manager Allco's shares plunge after it says it plans to sales to repay debt
- Seen and heard at the Oscars: From baby bumps to blinging pumps
- Oscar's intimate and unscripted moments happen just off the Kodak Theatre stage
- Consumer advocate Ralph Nader announces third-party campaign for US president
- Thai government says ousted prime minister Thaksin will return soon
- Oscar winner Tilda Swinton goes from icy in film to lively onstage
- Marek Malik has goal and assist in Rangers' shutout of Panthers
- Wallace scores 22 points as Pistons embarrass Shaq and Suns 116-86
- Australian race driver Ashley Cooper dies from crash injuries
- Ilya Bryzgalov gets 2nd shutout in Coyotes' 2-0 victory over Blues
- Philippine military, police stand by Arroyo as protesters call for ouster
- Stars are stately, fashionable _ and safe _ in glamorous gowns on Oscar red carpet
- South Africa clinches 1st test against Bangladesh
- Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index rises more than 3 percent in afternoon trading
- Daniel Day-Lewis wins best-actor Oscar for `There Will Be Blood'
- Minister: New Zealand likely to extend troops' stay in Afghanistan
- Despite snub, Best Song co-winner granted spontaneous Oscar acceptance speech
- The Dudes Abide: Joel and Ethan Coen first siblings to win best director Academy Award
- South Africa downs Bangladesh by five wickets in 1st test
- Thai economy grew faster-than-expected 5.7 percent in 4th quarter on strong exports
- Top economists see growing signs that the US has toppled into a recession
- Survey: Energy execs believe sustainability is critical, but companies not embracing concept
- Electronic Arts offers $2 billion for gaming rival Take-Two Interactive
- Russia's likely next president to visit Serbia
- Central banker: China sticking to `tight' monetary policy despite storms, US slowdown
- Congress to consider bankruptcy relief, foreclosure assistance proposals to help homeowners
- 'The Counterfeiters' wins Oscar, now looking for respect
- Report: Japan, SKorea leaders agree to resume reciprocal visits
- US states with later presidential primaries surprised they could matter in Democratic contest
- Dollar up against yen in Asia on importer buying
- US university community gathers to remember 5 students slain in shooting
- Farrakhan praises Obama as 'hope of entire world' at Saviours' Day event in Chicago
- China Railway Construction cuts size of IPO as market sours
- Do you want fries with that Zen? California McDonald's aims to boost sales with feng shui
- Australian race driver Ashley Cooper dies from crash injuries
- Raul Castro is Cuba's new president, but old-guard team leaves little room for new generation
- Philippine military, police stand by Arroyo as protesters call for ouster
- Samsung to appeal ruling over its failed auto unit
- Wet weather causes postponement of California Sprint Cup race
- China says migrant worker suspected of catching bird flu dies
- On Cuba's central highway, word of new President Castro met with calm, hope for small reforms
- US defense moves to enhance ties with Indonesia
- UN conference promotes insect eating for everyone from famine victims to astronauts
- Strange bedfellows _ Warne and Smith _ set to be teammates
- South Africa downs Bangladesh by five wickets in 1st test
- Clinton assures donors her campaign is on track; Obama criticizes her trade view
- Thai government says ousted Prime Minister Thaksin will return soon
- EU, China aim to launch trade dialogue in April amid tensions over gap
- Australia's Allco plans asset sales to pay debt; shares plunge more than 60 percent
- Governments, unit of Hong Kong's CLP Group to build solar plant in Australia
- Japan's benchmark Nikkei index rises 3 percent on eased concerns about US financial sector
- Musharraf dismisses 'graceful exit' suggested by U.S. senators
- Kenya politicians back at talks, hoping to end crisis soon
- UK power distributor fined 40 million pounds for anticompetitive practices
- Singapore inflation rises 6.6 percent in January, a 25-year high
- Wal-Mart says China '08 procurement steady at US$9 bln despite rising currency, inflation
- BlueScope Steel first-half profit falls 70 percent
- Biffa PLC shares fall as as all but one bidder drops out
- Britain's foreign secretary to discuss climate change, Sudan during first China trip
- Reinsurer Munich Re's 4Q slips on lower premium, investment income
- Ireland: 5 IRA dissidents face court over foiled bid to kidnap businessman
- SKorea's new president agrees to restore 'shuttle diplomacy' with Japan
- Taliban give 3-day ultimatum to Afghan phone companies to stop signal at night
- Dhoni gets warning over gloves, Sharma, Ponting fined
- Associated British Foods expects "good growth" in profit
- New York Philharmonic arrives on unprecedented visit to North Korea
- New Zealand opener in hot water over hospital incident
- Euro drifts lower against dollar ahead of U.S. housing starts
- Vietnam plans to invest US$1 billion on Internet development to keep pace with growth
- Alleged assailants arrested in attack on Chinese labor activist, group says
- Chinese stocks fall to 7-month low; benchmark Shanghai Composite Index drops 4.1 percent
- Asteras FC fires Brazilian coach Paulo Campos
- Indian cricket team drops tour of Pakistan, citing busy schedule
- Poland's unemployment rate nudges up to 11.7 percent in January
- Tony Leung says marriage with longtime girlfriend Carina Lau in the works
- President Karzai holds first Cabinet meeting outside Kabul in eastern Afghanistan
- Malaysia's ruling coalition rolls out election campaign to counter price worries
- Hong Kong shares slide on concerns about economic tightening, liquidity crunch in China
- Majority of Belgian parties reach deal on limited constitutional reform
- Scottish rugby player in Six Nations squad fails drug test
- UN envoy to Myanmar meets Singapore leaders as part of regional tour
- Myanmar opposition calls on world to boycott Beijing Olympics
- Afghan Pres. Karzai holds first Cabinet meeting outside Kabul
- Goalkeeper banned for 15 months, might miss Beijing Olympics
- Matsuzaka can focus on workouts with less stress
- Oil prices rise to near US$100 a barrel on concerns over Turkish incursions into Iraq
- EU urges quick talks between Greek, Turkish Cypriots after election
- Ping pong diplomacy, part 2: Team Kosovo makes appearance at tournament in China
- RBS shares rise on news report of possible Qatari investment
- Ping pong team to compete under Kosovo flag, but troubles linger for new state
- Alexander extradition proceedings postponed; former Comverse CEO arrested in September
- Gold Fields could lay off 6,900 workers because of power cuts
- Ramos League Cup triumph with Tottenham underlines overseas dominance of English soccer
- India's Sensex benchmark rises 1.7 percent, boosted by cement companies, power utilities
- Scotland lock Scott MacLeod cleared of failing drugs test
- Medvedev travels to Serbia to secure key pipeline deal
- International Cricket Council suspends Marlon Samuels from bowling for disputed action
- EU seeks code of conduct for sovereign wealth funds
- Visa expects to raise up to $18.76 billion from public offering of up to 446.6 million shares
- London's FTSE 100 index up 103 points at 5,991.5 at midday
- Stocks poised to move higher at the opening; bolstered by takeover news
- Bomb attack kills army general, 7 others near Pakistan's capital
- Visa expects to raise up to $18.76 billion from public offering of up to 446.6 million shares
- EU seeks code of conduct for sovereign wealth funds
- Report: British opposition legislators plan new call to tighten abortion laws
- Pakistan reach U/19 semifinal after thrashing Australia, on course for third title
- Porsche halts production of 911 after explosion at plant
- Visa expects to raise up to $18.76 billion from public offering of up to 446.6 million shares
- Stocks poised to move higher at the opening; Visa's $18 billion IPO to set record
- Malaysia Airlines says 4Q profit doubles to push earnings for year to record
- SKorea, US agree to step up cooperation in six-party nuclear talks
- Newell Rubbermaid buying Japanese child car seat maker
- Turkish Cypriot leader says Cyprus division could be solved by end of year
- UK house prices fall for fifth month in a row in February
- Bosnian Serbs sign euro690 million concession agreement with British firm on power plant
- Gold Fields could lay off 6,900 workers because of power cuts
- Winning mentality returns to Spurs after first title in 9 years
- Hungary to have floating currency regime from Feb. 26, central bank says
- Arab League chief meets rival Lebanese again as crisis casts shadow on Arab summit in Damascus
- Kenya politicians back at talks, trading accusations
- Candidates nominated for key upcoming election in Nepal
- Getty Images agrees to be bought by private equity firm for $2.03 billion
- Germany's Siemens to cut 7,000 jobs at its SEN corporate telecom unit
- Stocks poised to trade nearly unchanged at the opening; Visa's planned IPO could set record
- Germany's Merkel rules out seeking early elections amid coalition tension
- Ireland: 5 IRA dissidents charged over foiled bid to kidnap businessman
- Brazil no longer depends on US, Europe, Silva says
- Getty Images agrees to be bought by private equity firm for about $2B
- GPC Biotech restructures business; cuts staff
- `No Country' also wins lingering box office take for The Walt Disney Co.'s Miramax division
- Oil prices rise to near US$100 a barrel on concerns over Turkish incursions into Iraq
- Elton John is the belle of this year's Academy Awards after-parties
- Fiorentina forward Mutu out for four weeks after twisting knee
- Nigerian opposition leader urges calm before ruling on disputed presidential election
- Conservative Web site editor detained for insulting family of late Islamic leader Khomeini
- Newell Rubbermaid agrees to buy Japanese child car seat maker
- Newmont Mining says Indonesia has extended divestiture deadline
- Italy's center-left leader Veltroni outlines campaign platform for April vote
- Coens `No Country for Old Men' wins four Oscars, including best picture, director
- Fancy footwear for police dogs in western German city
- Spanish PM, opposition leader to square off in high-stakes election debate
- In nod to Spain, Alaska's largest city holds first reindeer run
- US stocks flat as investors hope for Ambac capital injection
- Virgin to challenge Competition Commission order on BSkyB's stake in ITV
- Porsche halts production of 911 after explosion at plant
- Russia striker Kerzhakov joins Dynamo Moscow from Sevilla
- Getty Images agrees to be bought by private equity firm for about $2.1B
- Sales of existing US homes and prices both fall in January
- Iraq names Iraqi soccer coach to replace Norwegian at helm of national team
- Reinsurer Munich Re's 4Q slips on lower premium, investment income
- Stocks modestly higher as investors hope for Ambac capital injection
- Egypt goalkeeper El Hadary seeks Swiss move, using latest CAS ruling on transfers
- Ireland prop Simon Best retires, 5 months after hospitalized at World Cup
- Turkmen president says he want to step up efforts to export energy resources to Europe
- US, EU call for release of Belarusian opposition figures; more supporters join hunger strike
- Kenya opposition announces nationwide, peaceful rallies
- Oil prices fluctuate in narrow range after climbing toward $100 a barrel
- Visa says it could raise nearly $19 billion in initial public offering
- Housing slump helps drive Lowe's profit lower, expects more same-store sales decline
- Da Silva determined to overcome double-break
- China women battle hard at world table tennis championships
- Sharapova seals her second title of the year in Qatar final
- Woodgate clinches League Cup for Spurs
- Sidelines
- Maria Riesch rides super-G to combined win
- Tiger fired up after Match Play romp
- Madden, Brodeur lift Devils into top spot
- South Africa beats Bangladesh in 1st test
- Roddick wins SAP Open for the 3rd time
- McGrady fires Rockets to 12th consecutive win
- Taiwan turns to Indonesia after PRC halts coal exports
- Strong currency pushes Taiex higher
- Australian firms urge government to freeze spending
- Singapore's dollar holds at eleven-year high as inflation quickens
- Oil prices rise over concerns of Turkish incursion into Iraq
- Video game publisher offers US$2b bid to take over rival
- Behind the scenes
- Red ruled on the red carpet
- Post-strike Oscars ceremony had its moments
- In Brief
- Switzerland shrugs off call to change its banking laws
- Web ad agency sees obstacles in Internet advertising formats
- Lee seeks investment to help boost economy
- LGT Group to sue over leak of bank customers' details
- Tax rebates seen topping Hong Kong budget address
- Thai economy fastest during end of 2007
- Little Mermaid casting magic over Hsinchu Glassland
- Writer Wang Tuo takes passion for arts to top culture post
- Diners from U.S. to Japan seen warming up to e-menu
- Robots expected to take over low-level jobs in service sector
- In Brief
- Sumatra rattled by magnitude 6.6 earthquake
- Pakistan government blocks YouTube over anti-Islamic content
- Thai foreign minister says Thaksin will return soon
- Hamas plans protest against Gaza blockade
- Christofias wins Cyprus runoff election
- Lee should return to 'Mr. Democracy'
- U.S. lawmakers urge Musharraf to make 'graceful exit' from power
- China drought leaves millions without water
- Three sentenced to life in prison for coal mine explosion in PRC
- Venezuela begins recovering bodies from Andean crash
- Raul Castro named president of Cuba
- In Brief
- Education ministry blasted for improper Web contents
- Yilan set to host Lohas festival this year
- DPP to hold 'Love and Trust' rally this week
- Police suspect drugs involved in fatal crash
- Hu says security cameras effective in curbing crimes
- Report says Jinguashi has valuable gold mines
- Government will disband private arms firm, Tsai says
- KMT's Ma criticized over economic proposals
- Presidential debate too 'limited,' scholars say
- Ma, Hsieh bicker over green card revocation process
- Ralph Nader announces third-party campaign for U.S. presidency
- Lee sworn in as South Korea's leader
- Report urges U.S. to strengthen Taiwan ties
- Taiwan envoys denied attendance to S Korean presidenital inauguration
- President Chen urges voters to back both UN referendums
- New fish species found in old outback uranium mine
- "Encyclopedia of Life" takes shape: 30,000 species
- Taiwan presidential candidates briefly trade civilities in 1st debate
- Lifestyle seen as key to health
- Taiwan posts negative growth in regular wage for 2007
- Arsenal expects striker Eduardo da Silva to return within 9 months after leg break
- Survey of 35,000 adults finds US religious landscape in flux, with Protestants in decline
- Medvedev travels to Serbia to secure key pipeline deal
- Crude oil prices increase on Mideast concerns
- Arab League chief again fails to break Lebanese presidential deadlock
- Wall Street moves higher as investors hope housing slump might be nearing bottom
- Bush pushes Congress to pass US surveillance law
- Brink's to spin off home security unit, brings appointees of investment firm to both boards
- Cuban writer Antonio Orlando Rodriguez wins Alfaguara Spanish literary prize
- United States to host France in Davis Cup quarterfinals in North Carolina
- Video game maker Electronic Arts pursues $2B buyout offer for rival as Take-Two rejects bid
- Report: Liverpool fans confront American owner's son in pub
- London's FTSE 100 index up 111 points at 5,999.50
- 'I feel that we will die': Civilians fearful as Turks move into Iraq
- European stocks rally on talk of deals in financials
- Dementieva, Safina, Bondarenko advance to 2nd round at Dubai Championships
- Keegan hires former Tottenham stalwart Hughton as assistant manager after poor start
- McCain says to win White House he must convince country Iraq policy is succeeding
- Pakistan army occupies the restive Swat Valley, militant leader remains at large
- Force India's 2008 car makes F1 debut; Hamilton races fastest lap
- Sky Italia wins broadcast rights for Vancouver 2010 and London 2012 Olympics
- Thun player fined for 'French kissing' minor
- British Parliament's speaker faces criticism over expenses, performance
- Net advertising revenues hit high of $21B in 2007, though estimates suggest growth slowing
- Armenian protest over election persists as opposition faces more arrests
- US, EU call for release of Belarusian opposition figures; more supporters join hunger strike
- In predicting breaks from seniors' thinning bones do not forget the men
- Former champions Sao Paulo and Atletico Nacional meet in Copa Libertadores
- Companies in race to provide fuel for US 'nuclear renaissance'
- Don't be quick to count out a Clinton; comebacks are their life story
- Britain joins Germany in buying leaked customer information from Liechtenstein bank
- Airline says equipment was working on flight when woman died; cousin blames faulty equipment
- Wheat futures soar after Kazakhstan moves to restrict grain exports
- US jury finds former insurance executives guilty in financial statement manipulation scheme
- North Korean musicians entertain NY Philharmonic in unprecedented cultural exchange
- Barcelona, looking for record 25th Copa del Rey, plays Valencia in semifinals
- Brazil offers Argentina emergency electricty, but not gas, to stave off energy crunch
- 5 winners at Metropolitan Opera National Council auditions
- Cable & Wireless to cut 100 jobs in Jamaica
- Alaska fishing town braces for US Supreme Court look at Exxon Valdez spill
- Federal jury finds 5 former insurance executives guilty in financial manipulation scheme
- Union official: Jaguar, Land Rover sale news likely next week
- Horror of Kenya's chaos brings new meaning of freedom to runner who escaped
- Anaheim's Teemu Selanne named NHL player of week
- Edwards outduels reigning NASCAR champion at California
- US federal jury finds 5 former insurance executives guilty in financial manipulation scheme
- Super 14: Schalk Burger found guilty of bad sportsmanship, sentence on Tuesday
- Standard & Poor's affirms ratings on MBIA, Ambac, leaves door open for downgrades
- UCI won't recognize Paris-Nice race in dispute with Tour de France organizers
- Study: Antibiotics may be overused in nursing home residents suffering from dementia
- Pakistan attempts to block local YouTube access, takes out site for two-thirds of world
- Wall Street surges as Standard & Poor's reaffirms Ambac and MBIA ratings
- Alaska fishing town braces for US Supreme Court look at Exxon Valdez spill
- Santoro retires injured; Tipsarevic, Koubek, Bolelli advance in Zagreb Indoors
- US jury finds 5 former insurance execs guilty of scheme to manipulate financial statements
- Carl Edwards outduels reigning NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson at California
- Wall Street surges as Standard & Poor's reaffirms Ambac and MBIA ratings
- Raul's surprise choice for Cuba's new No. 2 is a "demanding" hard-liner
- Oil futures end higher on Mideast concerns, US cold weather
- Dollar higher against most major currencies, but drops against kiwi as markets rise
- Democrats file complaint against McCain over campaign money
- Colorado Avalanche, Peter Forsberg agree on contract through end of this season
- Everton rises to fourth with 2-0 win over Manchester City in English Premier League
- Venezuela has location of 4 hostages to be freed by Colombian rebels, justice minister says
- Wheat futures soar after Kazakhstan moves to restrict grain exports
- Union official says announcement of Jaguar, Land Rover sale expected next week
- Everton rises to fourth with 2-0 win over Manchester City in English Premier League
- UN climate chief welcomes, questions US statement on internationally binding emissions cuts
- Eco-protesters climb on plane at Heathrow Airport
- Judah gets OK to fight again in Nevada after 2006 brawl at
- Venezuela has location of 4 hostages to be freed by Colombian rebels, justice minister says
- FCC chairman ready to curb secret traffic management by Internet service providers
- Union, owners to resume talks in wake of Mitchell Report
- Brazil offers Argentina emergency electricty, but not gas, to stave off energy crunch
- Venezuela seeks to root out English biz and tech terms like 'marketing,' 'mouse'
- Former open-wheelers have a tough day in California
- Whoopi Goldberg seems sad, choked up on `View' over being left out of a montage of Oscar hosts
- Fan loses hand after homemade bomb explodes in Brazil soccer stadium
- Beckham, LA Galaxy to play friendly in Hong Kong as part of 3-match Asian tour
- Silva says diversified Brazil can ride out US recession, European downturn
- Super 14: Burger, Potgieter found guilty, Nel let off after judicial hearings
- Park rangers, retirees, others oppose bid to ease ban on guns in US national parks
- Colorado Avalanche, Peter Forsberg agree on contract through end of this season
- And the winner is ... as expected: Oscars drama becomes rare as prognostication improves
- Valerie Bertinelli talks about divorce from rocker Eddie Van Halen
- 'Vantage Point' leads weekend box office with $22.9 million debut
- IRL begins transition to bring Champ Car teams into IndyCar Series
- German tourist cleans up graffiti sprayed on New Zealand glacier
- Top US senator warns that failure in Afghanistan, Pakistan could bring danger
- Brad Renfro excluded from Academy Award memorial
- Mukasey calls most crack cocaine convicts repeat criminals, wants them held
- Top US senator warns that failure in Afghanistan, Pakistan could bring danger
- California's big reds have some saying less is more
- Manipulation of digital photography adds costs, delays to child-pornography prosecutions
- US denounces detention of Belarus opposition leader Kozulin, demands he be set free
- Lawmakers to demand EU Parliament report on allowance abuses is declassified
- Researchers developing techniques to help spot photo hoaxes as photo editing gets easier
- Boks lock Bakkies Botha preparing for Bulls match not Toulon debut
- New uranium boom hits home as small Colorado town wages war on mine plans
- Spanish PM, opposition leader clash on ETA, economy and immigration
- Guatemalan president names team to declassify military documents, shed light on abuses
- Top Bolivian official plans Washington visit to complain of U.S. interference
- Second-seeded Blake withdraws in Memphis with sore right knee
- Pentagon expects `post-surge' troop levels in Iraq to be 140,000
- Ecuador government seeks to end deal with US oil company City Oriente
- China's stock regulator says companies should gauge market before making share sale plans
- China's stock regulator says companies should gauge market before making share sale plans
- Australian lender RHG reports return to profit after credit squeeze loss
- Bank lawyers say McCain loan carefully hewed to election laws
- Former Fiji prime minister faces 4 corruption charges; released on bail
- Bush predicts voters will replace him with Republican president to `keep up the fight' in Iraq
- Australia's Hutchison reports full year loss of US$263 million
- Kidnapping wave plagues Venezuela's frontier ranchers
- New Zealand airport bid in doubt after tax loophole closed
- Sony tying up with Sharp in TV displays
- Maker of 'Grand Theft Auto' video game not biting at $2 billion Electronic Arts offer
- Report: US Congress staff drafts letter that could be sent to Justice Dept about Clemens
- Man convicted of Jordan father's murder wants sentence change
- Haas starts successful defense at Memphis with straight set win
- Bird flu kills 23-year-old woman in northern Vietnam
- New Zealand to sign free trade agreement with China in April
- Canadian stylist takes credit for `horrible" Bardem haircut in Oscar-winning film
- Philippine Catholic bishops discuss response to Arroyo corruption scandal
- Group with Google and others building cross-Pacific Broadband cable
- Avalanche, Forsberg agree on deal to bring 2003 MVP back to Colorado through end of season
- Pennetta, Torres, Dominguez Lino advance; Montanes upsets Andreev in Acapulco
- China reports 4th bird flu outbreak in poultry, says it has been effectively contained
- Beijing looks to neighboring provinces to help curb air pollution during Olympics
- Briere clinches Flyers 4-3 SO win over Sabres; ends Philadelphia's 10-game skid
- Flyers acquire Czech F Vaclav Prospal in trade with Lightning
- Pentagon asked to examine allegations blast-resistant vehicle delays led to casualties
- MBIA eliminates quarterly dividend; new CEO says bond insurer will restructure within 5 years
- New South Korean president faces parliamentary showdown on choice for prime minister
- Troubled US mortgage lender cancels meeting at expensive ski resort amid criticism
- Oil prices steady above US$99 a barrel after overnight rise on cold US weather
- Lawyer tries to break conservatorship of Britney Spears in federal court
- Captain Mats Sundin stays and Maple Leafs relax with crusing win over Senators
- Australian writer David Malouf among finalists for Kiriyama Prize
- Actress Rebecca Broussard sentenced to jail on drinking and driving charge
- Pentagon's chief lawyer, who helped craft detainee policies, returning to private life
- Harmison, Hoggard, Panesar fire in England warm-up match
- Senate Democrats deliberate next step on Iraq
- ABC to release hit shows over video-on-demand with ads
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Fiji deports Australian publisher, citing threat to national security
- Pakistan probes assassination of top general as Musharraf battles exit talk
- NZ cricketer Jesse Ryder apologizes for misbehavior
- Hawaiian music icon Aunty Genoa Leilani Keawe dies at 89
- Christian rock pioneer Larry Norman dies at 60
- American Axle workers strike after failing to reach contract deal
- Mavericks win 102-94 over Chicago in Kidd's first home game for Dallas since '96
- Obama's foreign affairs work focused on human rights, poverty, high-profile trips
- Pennetta, Torres, Dominguez Lino advance; Monaco and Montanes win in Acapulco
- Too early to get excited about perfection
- US Secretary of State Rice in Beijing for talks on North Korea nuclear program
- Body of Georgian opposition tycoon is brought home for funeral
- Dollar lower against yen in Asia amid rekindled concerns over US bond insurers
- Fault line that spawned Indian Ocean tsunami ruptures repeatedly
- Thai government plans to spend US$49 billion on infrastructure projects
- Japanese stocks fall after previous day's surge
- US Secretary of State Rice urges Beijing to urge North Korean nuclear disarmament forward
- Pakistan army chases militant holdouts in restive Swat Valley
- Deposed Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra 'poised' to return Thursday: lawyer
- Malaysia's opposition tempts voters with promises of handouts, matchmaking
- Malaysian court rejects bid to free 5 ethnic Indians held under security law
- New Zealand dollar surges to 25-year high vs US dollar, lifted by high interest rates
- Thai Election Commission disqualifies speaker of Parliament
- Despite falling by half, Germany's 4th-quarter GDP meets targets
- Siemens announces job cuts of 3,800 at its corporate telecom unit
- Euro lower against dollar on single-family homes dip; no ECB guidance on future rate moves
- Ochoa gears up for "battle" to keep top spot during season debut in Singapore
- Oil prices fall below US$99 a barrel after overnight rise on cold US weather
- Australia's Woolworths says half-year profit rises 28 percent
- Russian bank VTB to open China branch
- Parliament session to elect Lebanese president postponed again as Arab League mediation fails
- British foreign secretary: Rich countries must bear cost of reducing carbon emissions
- Belarusian authorities to allow jailed opposition leader to attend wife's funeral
- Kenyan negotiators try to rescue talks amid looming threat of mass rallies by opposition
- Athletic wear company Puma's 4Q profit rises 17 percent to euro38.3 million
- Egypt reports 44th case of bird flu after 4-year-old girl tests positive for H5N1 strain
- German business climate sentiment rises for 2nd month
- Iraq's oil exports register 6 percent increase in January from December
- OMV 4th-quarter net profit rises 8 percent on oil prices, refining margin
- Schalk Burger banned for 2 matches after 'unsportsmanlike behavior'
- Opinion polls give Spanish premier edge over opposition leader in election debate
- Hong Kong index rises 1.9 percent, led by property stocks on tax rebate hopes
- Kenyan negotiators try to rescue talks amid looming threat of mass rallies by opposition
- Egypt military court postpones verdict in trial of 40 Muslim Brotherhood members, lawyer says
- David Beckham arrives in South Korea to kick off 3-match Asian tour
- Mundine looking further than a title defense
- Sharapova pulls out of Dubai Championships with viral infection
- Swiss banks wary of German spies leaking secret customer data
- Former England striker Andy Cole arrested and released after alleged assault on his wife
- Pakistan stock market index closes at record high with fresh inflow of investments
- German treasure hunters forge ahead with hunt for Nazi plunder
- Lufthansa: 2007 net profit doubles to nearly euro1.7 billion
- Telekom Malaysia posts small rise in fourth-quarter profit
- Pakistan probes assassination of top general as Musharraf battles exit talk
- Migrant worker in southern China dies of H5N1 as 4th bird flu outbreak in poultry
- Standard Chartered says full-year profit rose 27 pct
- China dismisses call by Myanmar activists for Olympic boycott
- Report: Hicks and Gillett Jr. preparing to sell Liverpool a year after buying it
- Arminia Bielefeld fires general manager after four losses
- NY Philharmonic launches music diplomacy in communist North Korea with historic concert
- US dollar down, gold down in European morning trading
- Beijing's new airport terminal set to open ahead of Olympics
- Jerry Seinfeld's lawyers ask judge to throw out competing cookbook author's lawsuit
- Siemens to cut 3,800 jobs, move 3,000 more to partners, other units in telecom reorganization
- Floyd Mayweather to face Big Show as part of WWE's WrestleMania
- Chelsea squad split and unhappy with coaching staff after League Cup final loss to Tottenham
- Italian Olympic Committee teams up with Ferrari to improve materials for athletes
- KBR profit up on tax benefits, gas projects and work in Iraq
- Cyprus Airways posts euro1.17 million net profit after 4 years of losses
- Home Depot profit drops 27.5 pct in fourth quarter, reports first annual sales decline
- Belarusian authorities to allow jailed opposition leader to attend wife's funeral
- Taiwan's presidential front-runner vows to improve the island's ties with US, China
- German prosecutors: 163 admit wrongdoing in tax probe
- Bomb wounds Pakistani politician already targeted in suicide blast
- Norwegian company cancels contract with Russian shipyard
- Czech brewer Budvar boosts its U.S. export by 37 percent due to deal with Anheuser-Busch
- South Korea to refer World Cup soccer dispute with North Korea to FIFA, news report says
- Philippine Catholic bishops slam corruption but don't ask Arroyo to resign
- Pakistan lifts curbs on YouTube, says 'blasphemous' video clip has been removed
- HSH Nordbank sues UBS over mortgage securities losses
- Paceman Lee wins Allan Border Medal for Australia's top cricketer
- Nigerian court upholds elections
- European Parliament audit alleging funds abuse to remain confidential
- Author Homer Hickam Jr. creates scholarship to help miners' children at US university
- Higher costs for food, energy and medicine push US wholesale prices up sharply
- CBS profit falls 14.6 pct as lower TV and radio profits offset outdoor ad unit gains
- Metz looks to take legal action against group of its fans for making Nazi salutes
- South Korean lawmakers delay confirmation vote for new prime minister
- Liverpool co-owner Tom Hicks denies rumors he is preparing to sell club to Dubai government
- Higher costs for food, energy and medicine push wholesale prices up sharply
- Heinz 3Q profit little changed from a year ago as sales growth offset higher tax rate
- England winger Stewart Downing signs new five-year contract with Middlesbrough
- Key home price index shows record declines in 2007, double-digit drops in 8 metro areas
- Gazprom, coal firm agree conditions on creating joint venture
- Myanmar government announces law on constitutional referendum, sets up supervisory body
- Egypt military court postpones verdict in trial of 40 Muslim Brotherhood members, lawyer says
- Roma wants to reopen title race in meeting with Inter
- Oil prices fall after overnight rise on cold US weather
- Heinz 3Q profit remains flat as sales growth offsets impact of higher tax rate
- Witness: Suspect in failed German train bombing plot wanted to wage jihad
- Sebastian Pardo gets 4-match ban for head-butt
- Bayer raises dividend for 2007 to euro1.35 per share
- Terror trial exposes network of terror camps in picturesque rural England
- Germany to present European Championship roster atop country's tallest peak
- Norwegian company cancels contract with Russian shipyard
- German prosecutors: 163 admit wrongdoing in expanding tax investigation
- American Axle workers strike after failing to reach contract deal
- UK business investment slumps in fourth quarter
- US stocks mixed after Labor Department says wholesale inflation jumped in January
- Annan suspends talks to end Kenya crisis, says he will speak to leaders
- Russian opposition leader Kasparov urges West to snub Putin's 'illegitimate' successor
- Europe is not increasing research spending - think tank
- US stocks fluctuate after Labor Department says wholesale inflation jumped in January
- German treasure hunters forge ahead with hunt for Nazi plunder
- US consumer confidence plunges in February on worries about business conditions, jobs
- German business climate sentiment rises for 2nd month
- ABN Amro drops U.S. customers citing "strategic considerations"
- US consumer confidence plunges in February on worries about business conditions, jobs
- Home Depot says profit dropped 27.5 pct in fourth quarter
- Former Argentine officer in dictatorship-era human rights case found dead of gunshot wound
- United States reports disquiet over preparations for Zimbabwe elections
- Euro pro leagues to fight ruling that can allow players to buy out their contracts
- Stocks slip after reports show jump in wholesale inflation, dwindling consumer confidence
- Belgium's interim government settles on 2008 budget
- Jeremie Aliadiere given extra game ban for 'frivolous' red card appeal
- Former presidential candidate Chris Dodd endorses Obama ahead of key debate
- German authorities search soccer federation offices
- Gazprom, Suek agree on merger terms
- HP named to the 'Fast 50' list
- New Apple TV software upgrade produces wonders and experience
- Hotel ONE marks first anniversary
- Sunshine introduces SUPER
- Grand Hyatt Taipei features 'Peter Pan Weekday Stay' plan
- 'Taiwan tourism specialists' win certificates
- China's Olympic water province facing problem of severe drought
- Dementieva, Bondarenko win in Dubai
- Union, owners to resume talks in wake of Mitchell Report
- Congress reportedly seeking criminal investigation against Clemens
- Everton defeats Manchester City, rises to fourth in Premier League
- Sidelines
- India dismisses Sri Lanka for 179
- Hang your hat on Woods' supremacy
- Mavericks down Bulls, 102-94
- Athens bears the gifts of the ancients
- Taiex firmer following Dow's gain
- To bolster Taipei 101 revenue, firm considers selling NT$5b of shares
- New Taiwan dollar strengthens to NT$31.20 against greenback
- Google, SingTel to build undersea cable network
- Dow surges as S&P revises ratings for two bond insurers
- Wheat prices breach US$12 after biggest gain since 2002
- In Brief
- Auckland international airport bid in doubt after tax loophole closed
- Food prices in Cambodia rise; poorest at risk of going hungry
- IBM Corp. releases US$1m computer with boosted power
- Sweden welcomes sovereign wealth funds, says minister
- Taiwan's January export orders outperform economists' forecast
- Sony, Sharp team up to conquer LCD sector
- Denture cleaners tied to allergies, death, U.S. says
- Experts discover 5,500-year-old plaza in Peru
- Hair analysis offers new crime-fighting clues
- New York orchestra debuts in Pyongyang
- In Brief
- Poll finds Louvre the most visited museum worldwide
- Few surprises seen in this year's Oscars
- Anti-aging substances discovered in bullfrog
- Japan festival screens uncensored sex films
- Statistics show immigrants to U.S. face endless wait for green card
- Optimistic Russian youths look to the future
- In Brief
- Fiji deports Australian publisher, citing 'threat to national security'
- U.N. chief launches campaign to end violence against women
- Iran ambassador claims nuclear report fabricated
- Turkey military says 41 rebels killed in Iraq
- Wheelchair bomber blows himself up inside Iraqi office
- Dialogue renews partnership of hope
- In Brief
- South Africa to allow elephant killings
- Pentagon asked to examine blast-resistant vehicle delays
- Colombian rebels set to free more hostages today
- Russia cements partnership with Serbia
- Healthy lifestyles extend lives of Taipei residents, Wen says
- Virtual world seen guiding real-world business trends
- Four-year-old killed by mom's boyfriend
- Physics Nobel laureate honored for fine arts
- Documentaries to show different views of Taiwan
- Memorial concerts to commemorate the 228 Incident
- Conductor Macal returns to perform Brahms' 'Requiem'
- Group attends meeting held by U.N. agency
- Hsieh pledges to promote ethnic harmony
- Schriver says Taiwan's future must be decided by the people
- Officials barred from ceremony to inaugurate Lee Myung-bak
- KMT blocks 11 bills from legislative agenda
- U.S., Britain voice their opposition to Taiwan's plan for U.N. referendums
- Cultural agency calls for protection of ancient stone carvings
- Hsieh reaffairms opposition against cross-strait common market
- World renowned AIDS researcher conferred honorary doctoral degree by local college
- Macedonia's president cautious on Kosovo, dispute with Greece
- Materazzi's father contacted by Iran for coaching job
- Premier League postpones visit to FIFA to discuss international round
- Key home price index shows record decline in 2007, double-digit drops in 8 metro areas
- CBS profit falls 14.6 pct as lower TV and radio profits offset outdoor ad unit gains
- Army says force out of balance, must reduce soldiers' time in combat
- Hungary's prime minister defends deal to join Russia in South Stream gas pipeline