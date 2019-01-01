英文新聞列表 English News List
- Stocks end lower amid lingering economic fears
- Egyptian college student sentenced for bomb video
- Paraguay's Indian cabinet member dismissed
- Mexican police commander killed
- Surgeon not guilty in Calif. organ harvesting case
- Guillen: Major leagues to feel financial crunch
- In Paris, Netanyahu airs concerns on Iran
- Egyptian student gets 15 years in Fla. terror case
- Canada's first war-crimes trial closes
- EU finance ministers meet
- Shoppers flee as police, youths clash in Athens
- Egyptian student gets 15 years in US terror case
- About $16.9 billion of GMAC notes now tendered
- Thursday's UEFA Cup Results
- Quick change: Sparano turns Dolphins into winners
- Bailout watchdog: What's the spending plan?
- Rains help ease drought across most of South
- Spurs advances in UEFA Cup by drawing Spartak 2-2
- Oracle 2Q profit dips, still matches analyst views
- Moroccan sentenced for Madrid bombings
- Venezuela lawmakers take up term limits referendum
- NY lawmaker questions Kennedy charity's exemption
- Rains help ease drought across most of US South
- Italy: Pamalat's Tanzi convicted in collapse
- Former Medellin football club owner surrenders
- Regulator: French funds' Madoff exposure
- Regulator: French funds' Madoff exposure
- Regulator: French funds' Madoff exposure
- Regulator: French funds' Madoff exposure
- Regulator: French funds' Madoff exposure
- Regulator: French funds' Madoff exposure
- Regulator: French funds' Madoff exposure euro500M
- UEFA Cup: Racing out despite 3-1 win over Man City
- Gold down
- Actor in Christmas show dies in fall
- S&P lowers General Electric outlook to negative
- Mass Speaker's pal indicted on lobbying violations
- Bush carrier to be commissioned before sea trials
- Calif. Dems try to trim deficit without GOP votes
- Banks, investment firms borrow less from Fed
- UEFA Cup: Stuttgart beats Standard Liege 3-0
- More bones found near missing Fla. toddler's home
- Lehman broker charged in insider trading case
- Two-time winner Sevilla crashes out of UEFA Cup
- Iraq seeking UN protection for its assets
- Winless Lions owner stays out of sight and earshot
- Strong earthquake shakes Chile
- SAG Awards nominations come as strike vote looms
- UEFA Cup: Olympiakos beats Hertha Berlin 4-0
- Majel Roddenberry, widow of 'Trek' creator, dies
- Galasek moves from Ostrava to Moenchengladbach
- Czechs rout Sweden 6-2
- West Indies win toss, bat in 2nd test
- Steam valve emptied congressional office building
- No verdict in Fort Dix plot deliberations
- Rep says Ed McMahon staying in house
- NYC judge jails philanthropist before sentencing
- Research in Motion profit grows 7 percent in 3Q
- Mars orbiter makes find that suggests wet past
- Venezuelan oil refinery idled by power failure
- Grenada releases 3 coup prisoners
- Authorities to subpoena Planned Parenthood video
- Clinton discloses Katrina donors
- Treasury, mortgage rates keep tumbling
- Palin spokesman says she won't accept pay raise
- Former featherweight champ signs with Golden Boy
- Review: Online maps can jog better running routes
- New unemployment claims dip, but layoffs continue
- Feds rights to baseball drug tests back in court
- Calif. Court: Would-be Good Samaritan can be sued
- GM to offer 30-mpg 2010 Chevy Equinox engine
- Actor in Ohio Christmas show dies in 25-foot fall
- Mats Sundin signs with Vancouver Canucks
- NASCAR settles $225 million suit with ex-official
- Promoter: Pacquiao-Hatton fight nearly finalized
- Nicklaus, Sorenstam to battle for golf in Olympics
- Whitt to manage Canada at World Baseball Classic
- Pianist Brendel gives final concert in Austria
- US balks at backing condemnation of anti-gay laws
- Fla. jury convicts Iranian in night goggle case
- Ex-West Ham chairman suing owner Gudmundsson
- US jury convicts Iranian in night goggle case
- Car chased by police plunges off overpass, kills 2
- Latin American stocks down amid economic concerns
- Calif lawmakers approve $18 billion budget plan
- The cad is back: 'Pal Joey' returns to Broadway
- First lady has videoconference with women in Kabul
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Over
- Over
- Over
- Over
- Over
- Over
- Military: Repeat of anthrax attacks harder today
- Did Bernard Madoff act alone? Investors doubt it
- Secret Service penalized in discrimination case
- Illinois Impeachment drive is slowed
- Furyk shakes off rust at Chevron Challenge
- TJ Lanning finally tasting success on ski tour
- Disgraced evangelical says he struggles with sex
- Armstrong reigns without a pedal's push
- Arkansas family welcomes 18th child, a girl
- Police: Bomb material found in bank suspect's home
- Argentine 'dirty war' suspects ordered released
- Stuttgart lift "interim" tag off coach Babbel
- Report raps ex-White House pair on Iraq claims
- Brazil to boost troops in Amazon, weapons industry
- NYC property tax rebates survive city budget cuts
- Schwarzenegger to veto Democrats' budget plan
- EU finance ministers address crisis
- New ban imposed on regulating global warming gases
- Civil rights group settles LA Skid Row lawsuit
- Venezuelans sentenced for pipe bombs at US embassy
- Qantas shares rise after BA merger talks fail
- Surgeon not guilty in Calif. organ harvesting case
- New Zealand-West Indies scoreboard
- Friday, Dec. 26
- Chicago Archdiocese to pay $1.4M in sex-abuse case
- IRL's Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix canceled
- Sundin picks Canucks over Rangers, agrees to deal
- Monks chant their way to the top of the pops
- Obama appointees signal tighter market oversight
- West Indies 74-4 at lunch
- Eureka! Treasure trove of Gold Rush art discovered
- A new book maps the history of 'Sesame Street'
- Japan predicts zero growth in fiscal 2009
- After-parties feel heat from meltdown, SAG threat
- Ill. court revives suit over 'morning-after' pill
- Q&A: Aretha Franklin talks about new Xmas CD
- Q&A: Anthony Hamilton looks at mainstream
- Fall Out Boy turn focus outward on new CD
- Always bewitching, Stockard Channing sings again
- Two aces, $243.5 million, and a lot of hopes
- That Was the Week That Was
- Stars D Zubov to undergo surgery, out indefinitely
- US court revives suit over 'morning-after' pill
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 21-27
- Wrap-up of entertainment quotes from the AP
- Argentina Senate OKs stimulus bill, as econ slows
- 'Prince of Persia,' 'Tomb Raider' flying high
- New 'Animal Crossing' finds fun in the day-to-day
- Best 21st-century buildings shown in 800-page book
- The Phaidon Atlas of 21st Century World Architecture (Phaidon Press, 800 pages, $195), by The Editors of Phaidon Press
- Rep says Ed McMahon staying in house
- Review: `Despereaux' feels like a meager meal
- Review: Carrey's `Yes Man' is a no, man
- Irish iconoclast Conor Cruise O'Brien dead at 91
- Review: `Seven Pounds' piles on the twists
- The top ten music in the United States
- Caribbean news briefs
- There are those who wonder if (gene) doping is OK
- Governor meets with slain immigrant's family
- Japan predicts zero growth in fiscal 2009
- Judge won't order Arkansas to reveal IP addresses
- Bush considering 'orderly' auto bankruptcy
- Mars find suggests area may have been hospitable
- Polaroid files for bankruptcy, citing Petters case
- Commerce Dept. rejects Calif. coast toll road bid
- Thursday's Canadian Briefs
- Gates Foundation awards $6.9M to upgrade libraries
- French first lady confirms 'quickie' wedding
- South Korea denies involvement in alleged Kim plot
- Finnegan fined $25,000 for hits against Houston
- ASIA AT 0300 GMT, Friday, Dec. 19, 2008
- Judge: No order to state to reveal computer sites
- Bush considering "orderly" auto bankruptcy
- Philippines cuts rates by half point
- Women ski jumpers take Olympic hopes to court
- Venezuela term-limit vote gets initial approval
- Report: Beijing promises to help HK through crisis
- Bad light delays start of 2nd test
- Shanghai man jailed for abandoning mother
- West Indies consolidate against NZ
- Saudis, Indians among Clinton foundation donors
- Actress in Christmas show dies in 25-foot fall
- Brazil: Oi acquisition of Brasil Telecom approved
- India bats first after Dhoni wins toss
- Reports: Toyota vehicle operations to post loss
- Oil rises slightly after sharp drop overnight
- 2 Socceroos greats hit in bet scandal
- Red Wings crush Sharks 6-0
- 2 Socceroo greats hit in bet scandal
- SKorea brings last remaining troops home from Iraq
- Over euro110 million windfall for CL winner
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- US, Ukraine look to strengthen ties
- France expected to slide into recession in 2009
- Japan central bank cuts interest rate to 0.1 pct
- Beijing promises to help HK through crisis
- Competitor saw inside Madoff's Ponzi scam
- Manning dominates as Colts beat Jaguars 31-24
- Japan central bank cuts key rate to 0.1 percent
- Internet witch hunt instigator ordered to pay
- India vs. England scores
- W. Mark Felt, Watergate 'Deep Throat,' dies at 95
- Asian markets mixed after Japan rate cut
- Mark Felt, Watergate `Deep Throat,' dies at 95
- India makes cautious start against England
- Minister: Indonesians aboard hijacked tugboat safe
- West Indies recover in second NZ test
- Obama working to complete Cabinet lineup
- Red Sox: 'Not going to be a factor' with Teixeira
- Mark Felt, Watergate's `Deep Throat,' dies at 95
- Former captains hit out at Indian decision
- Panasonic aims tender offer bid to acquire Sanyo
- Israeli poll shows centrist party gaining strength
- Chinese manufacturing giant outgrows its cradle
- Roy hits 52 points in Blazers win
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Philippines appeals for help in probing pig virus
- Amnesty International slams Indian anti-terror law
- Chinese city apologizes again for water pipes
- Texas Instruments to cut 400 jobs in Philippines
- Japan shares down on strong yen, ignore rate cut
- Panasonic aims tender offer bid to acquire Sanyo
- Report: NKorea ridicules Bush over shoe attack
- Rockets and gunfire on Gaza border as truce endsz
- China shares edge up on fuel tax cut
- American Indian cremation pit found on Ga. island
- New Thai leader surveys damage at PM's office
- Israel worried about Russia selling Iran weapons
- Sri Lanka to tour Pakistan
- Russia to cut arms if US drops missile defense
- Case closed? Questions linger in Adam Walsh probe
- Euro falls against dollar to $1.4268
- Gambhir, Dravid boost India with century stand
- French bank Natixis to cut 840 jobs
- Informants scutinized in Fort Dix terror trial
- Fellow sailor reaches injured Elies
- Migrants riot at Turkish detention center
- UN: Zimbabwe cholera death toll at 1,123
- Judge: Iraqi shoe-tosser appears beaten
- Obama plans week's 5th news conference for Friday
- Turkey: Singer acquitted of criticizing military
- Greek police brace for yet more protests
- Yemeni mediators say 3 German hostages released
- First ladies' gowns return to Smithsonian exhibit
- Azerbaijan may scrap presidential term limits
- Denmark cuts key interest rates to 3.75 percent
- Polish parliament upholds early retirement cut
- Palestinian offers shoe-throwing reporter a bride
- Protesting China workers in standoff with police
- Panasonic to buy Sanyo in $9 billion deal
- RWE to invest
- RWE to invest
- RWE to invest
- RWE to invest
- RWE to invest
- RWE to invest
- RWE to invest euro2.8 billion in North Sea wind farm
- Legal fight planned over US governor wiretaps
- Wildlife experts ponder gender of Santa's reindeer
- Philippine communist rebels declare cease-fire
- Thai Airways cuts fuel surcharges by 40 percent
- Israel urges Russia not to sell missiles to Iran
- Judge: Iraqi shoe-tosser appears beaten
- Former German leftist terrorist freed
- Singapore's Lam takes Volvo Masters lead
- Youth protests escalating in southern Sweden
- Paulson: 'Orderly' auto bankruptcy might be best
- Zhang Ziyi most beautiful person in China
- Rwandan released after serving 7-year sentence
- Gas-rich Turkmenistan, Bulgaria sign energy pact
- Tokyo finalizes venue plans for 2016 Olympics
- Norway to use oil wealth to fight financial crisis
- AP Exclusive: Expert seeks Treasury spending plan
- Azerbaijan moves to scrap presidential term limits
- NYC man pleads guilty in food poison video case
- Gambhir hits century and Dravid finds form
- Brown: Oil price fluctuations are major problem
- IMF, EU poised to bail out Latvia
- Irish find remains of IRA victim missing since '81
- India's Gambhir hits century against England
- German police chief leaves hospital after stabbing
- ABB to book $850M provision for corruption probes
- Nordics are 'appalled' by situation in Zimbabwe
- Sri Lanka seeks control of Bangladesh
- Holyfield faces Valuev for heavyweight title
- Paerson fastest in super-G run cut short by winds
- Turkish military opposes Armenian apology campaign
- Judge: Iraqi shoe-tosser was beaten
- Mugabe says no African country will topple him
- Japanese enjoy benefits of strong yen
- World Cup: Women's Super-Combi Results
- Youths attack French Institute in Athens
- Champions League Draw List
- European stocks down ahead of expected US sell-off
- NATO resumes diplomatic contacts with Russia
- Man United to meet Inter in Champions League
- Former German leftist terrorist freed
- Dollar mostly up, gold falls in morning trading
- Oil rises slightly after sharp drop overnight
- Youths attack French agency in Athens with fire
- Pro wrestler 'Mad Dog' Bell found dead
- 4 Islamic rebels killed in Indian Kashmir
- Scots managers agree to curb referee criticism
- EU clears Allianz to buy Commerzbank unit
- Irish bank leader quits over his huge hidden loans
- Japanese consumers enjoy benefits of strong yen
- UK man gets life sentence for directing terrorism
- Youths attack French Institute in Athens
- Stock futures fall with automakers still in limbo
- Man United to meet Inter in Champions League
- Philippine president outraged by blasts
- Mugabe says no African country will topple him
- Allianz launches research and development division
- Court issues protective order for Bangladeshi doc
- Alcatel agrees sale of Thales stake to Dassault
- AC Milan to continue in UEFA Cup against Bremen
- Heel wins World Cup super-G race in Val Gardena
- Santa-dressed Palestinian protests Israel barrier
- Sri Lankan air force bombs rebels
- Subotic ditches United States to play for Serbia
- UEFA Cup Draw List
- UK court OKs Iraq trial for murder suspects
- Bush hosts Abbas in farewell visit
- SKorea's president says crisis choking off exports
- World Bank: Russia may need help if oil falls more
- Iraqi judge: Shoe-tossing reporter was beaten
- Alpine resorts nervous as recession reaching peaks
- Polish lawmakers back cuts in early retirement
- FTSE 100 down 102.71 at 4,227.95
- Names in the Game
- UNHCR seeks $92 million in aid for Somali refugees
- Thursday's Sports In Brief
- New album from U2 is on the horizon
- Bulgarian farmers protest in Sofia over subsidies
- European Union expands entry talks with Turkey
- Men's World Cup Super-G Results
- US firms now control UK's nuclear weapons plant
- Stock futures lower with automakers still in limbo
- Georgian parliament war probe blames Russia
- European stocks fall sharply ahead of US open
- Brazil shootout kills 4, including girl
- Bush to make statement on auto rescue plan
- Hezbollah supporters in Lebanon protest Gaza siege
- Stock futures fall ahead of Bush automaker comment
- Doubts remain 20 years after Lockerbie disaster
- Sweden's Anja Paerson wins super-combined race
- Russian diplomat criticizes US over arms control
- Feds arrest 3 Puerto Rico officer on drug charges
- ECB, Fed to provide more dollar liquidity to banks
- Bush official: Automakers to get $17.4B
- Administration official: Automakers to get $17.4B
- Mayor: London's open-backed buses to return
- Women's World Cup Super-Combi Results
- Administration official: Automakers to get $17.4B
- EU calls for end to Croatia-Slovenia border spat
- Stock futures mixed after automaker bailout news
- Italy's Heel wins windy super-G in Val Gardena
- President Bush: Automakers to get $17.4B
- Bush: US automakers to get $17.4B
- Zimbabwe picks 2 rookies for Bangladesh tour
- AC Milan faces Bremen in next UEFA Cup round
- Parmalat bondholders emptyhanded from Milan trial
- St. Kitts hangs convicted murderer
- Russia's migrants face attacks in economic slump
- French minister open to more stimulus, if need be
- Paulson says okay needed for rest of rescue fund
- Russian military jet crashes, both pilots safe
- Rights advocates defend activist in KGB spy case
- Stocks open higher after automaker bailout news
- Oil up slightly after sharp drop overnight
- Turkish trainer protests religious discrimination
- Chrysler nixes chief marketing officer job
- Ellis banned for six weeks for dangerous tackle
- 3 Russian warships visit Cold War ally Cuba
- Obama announcing labor, transportation picks
- Witnesses: Police disperse Bahrain protest
- Stocks advance after automaker bailout news
- 1 dead, 15 injured in pedestrian bridge collapse
- Chelsea seeks Liverpool stumble to boost title bid
- Sweden's Paerson wins super-combi World Cup race
- Ill. Gov. Blagojevich to talk to make statement
- Ill. Gov. Blagojevich to make statement
- Illinois governor to talk to media
- Vale Inco appoints new president and CEO
- 1 dead, 15 injured in bridge collapse
- AP Sportlight
- Paulson: Congress needs to release second $350B
- Mass Internet outages in Egypt after cables cut
- St. Kitts hangs convicted murderer
- Ill. Gov. Blagojevich to make statement
- World stocks boosted by US auto bailout
- US Steel Serbia to reduce production
- Britain issues warning on Israeli settlements
- Brazil stocks holding steady
- German memorial for Gypsy victims of Nazis
- Stocks up after govt backs loans to automakers
- White House rescue plan for US auto industry
- Protesters shake shoes at US Embassy in London
- EU nations agree on new rules for fish catch
- Belgian justice minister resigns over bank bailout
- Judge extends order freezing Madoff assets
- Hezbollah supporters in Lebanon protest Gaza siege
- Spain proposes tougher laws for immigrants
- Illinois governor to make statement
- Conn. man imprisoned for 20 years gets new trial
- France open to more economic stimulus, if need be
- Iraqi judge says shoe-throwing reporter was beaten
- EU to Obama: make Middle East peace a priority
- Taiwan film director protests dismantling of aborigines' houses
- Government to work to bring down suicide rate: Taiwan President Ma
- Baseball legend to visit Taiwan
- 2008 ING Taipei International Marathon to take place Dec. 21
- Carrier promises quiet, stable flight for pandas
- Taipei shares close barely changed
- After sharp fall overnight, oil prices edge up
- Yen continues gains in spite of Bank of Japan rate cut
- U.S. stocks plunge on oil slide, GE outlook
- Dinosaur fathers guarded the eggs: scientists
- Lung cancer kills more women than breast cancer: new report
- First commercial spaceport to be completed in 2010
- Engineer completes tour in solar-powered car
- Mars may have been hospitable
- Law student tells U.S. police she is a prostitute
- 'Johnny Mad Dog' stars slam film's director over broken promises
- U2 puts cloud over music mega-deals
- NASA reports 2008 to be ninth warmest year since 1880
- World's oceans turning acidic faster than expected
- Champions League draw
- Roy scores 52 in Blazers blitz
- Hull get ready for visit from Fabio Capello
- Gambhir and Dravid frustrate England in second Test match
- Spurs through while Sevilla crashes out
- Taiwan's Lin Wen-tang three off the pace at Volvo Masters of Asia
- Rampant Red Wings crush Sharks 6-0
- Yankees introduce new aces Sabathia and Burnett
- Colts rally past Jaguars to clinch a playoff spot
- U.S. firms unite to make car batteries
- UK consumer confidence rises: survey
- Parmalat founder gets ten years over 'Europe's Enron'
- Path clear for US$9 billion Sanyo acquisition, says Panasonic Corp.
- France expects recession in coming year
- Obama nominates Schapiro as new SEC chair
- Japan slashes rates as zero growth forecast
- Britain's Christmas pantomimes laugh off credit crunch
- For some Chinese, growth may not equal happiness
- Shanghai man jailed for abandoning mother
- South Korean troops return home from Iraq
- Vaclav Havel voices support for Chinese dissidents
- Russia to abandon missile plans if U.S. drops shield: military
- Suicide, porn not the only uses for Web in Tokyo
- Obama must engage creatively with China, India and Russia
- Castro proposes prisoner swap with U.S.
- Saudis, Indians among Clinton foundation donors
- Seoul denies part in plot to kill Kim
- Taiwan DPP pans fire chief over NTU hospital blaze
- Expanded links to boost southern tourism in long run: magistrate
- U.S. hopes to revive China ties after Taiwan arms sale
- Taiwan internet use at all-time high: poll
- Alishan Sunrise Concert to feature Matthew Lien
- Teenagers from Taiwan share experiences of love and peace
- National vaccine fund approved
- Ma leaving Taiwan defenseless against PRC dumping, says DPP
- Layoffs are normal during recessions: Gou
- Taiwan military personnel, officials to be allowed to visit China
- Watergate 'Deep Throat' Mark Felt dies at 95
- Court releases Chiou I-jen on bail
- Taiwan’s annual power use may decline for first time
- Taiwan Miaoli County legislative by-election slated for March 14
- Greenhouse Gas Reduction Act to be reviewed by Taiwan legislature next week
- Bush bails out GM and Chrysler to hand auto crisis to Obama
- U.S. Defense chief asks for plans to close Guantanamo camp
- Japan admits POW labor at PM’s family mine
- Today in history
- Taiwan headline news
- Carrier promises quiet, stable flight for pandas
- Miaoli County legislative by-election slated for March 14
- Renewable Energy Development Bill likely to be passed in January
- Musician hopes to draw attention to environment at Alishan concert
- Firs and arrow bamboo lost in forest fire
- Fishing gear businesses thrive as unemployed take solace in angling
- Ship repair demand expected to jump on opening of shipping links
- President urges students, parents to support voucher program
- Taiwan DPP mulls amendments to Cross-strait Ordinance and Referendum Act
- Baseball legend cancels trip to Taiwan
- Mandarin Airlines launches direct Kaohsiung-Shanghai flight
- Local civic groups call for release of Chinese dissident
- Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Yuanshan club laid-off workers demand work rights
- International Immigrant Exhibition opens in Taipei
- China visits by senior officials will not undermine dignity: MOI
- H5N2 confirmed as cause of chicken deaths in southern Taiwan
- VP pushes for efforts to lower accidental death rate among children
- China blocks country's Internet access to the New York Times
- Obama backs auto rescue, finishes Cabinet picks
- China promises economic assistance to Taiwan
- H5N2 confirmed in south Taiwan
- Mandarin Airlines launches new direct Kaohsiung-Shanghai flight
- Japanese baseball legend postpones trip to Taiwan
- Taiwan dignity not endangered by trips to China, says MOI
- Civic groups urge release of China dissident
- U.S. drags China to WTO over 'protectionist' policy
- Belgian government collapses over Fortis
- Latvia to get 7.5 billion euro loan package: EU
- Global crisis proves budget boon for IMF
- Rescue of automakers may still end up in bankruptcy
- Wall Street hopes Santa can bring bright end to dark year
- Iraq frees officers it arrested on 'terror' charges
- Israeli air strike kills Palestinian
- New Thai PM defends cabinet
- Mumbai hostage hotels prepare to reopen
- ZANU-PF meets amid warnings of divisions
- Throughout Europe, Big Brother is watching
- Chanel closing handbag tour due to meltdown
- Elite 'brain spa' meet to make webcast debut
- IN BRIEF
- Paris Hilton robbed of US$2m in jewelry
- Paris Hilton robbed of US$2m in jewelry
- United States' recording group to put an end to piracy lawsuits
- Americans less likely to roam than stay home, study shows
- Geneva will put a smile on your face
- Five new fairy tales for both wizard and Muggle readers
- Longer lives add 'bonus years' to marriage
- Devils cruise to 5-1 win over struggling Senators
- Ecclestone says Ferrari receives favorable care
- Rooney looks to send message with Japan win
- Celtics thump Bulls, clinch 17th straight win
- English clubs handed tough Champions League task
- Taiwan's Lin still 3 off pace in Thailand
- Sidelines
- Gambhir, Dravid sparkle for India
- Oil rises on strengthening dollar, auto bailout
- Belgian premier proposes entire government resign
- FTSE 100 down 42.69 at 4,287.97
- Senator says Obama picks Mills to head SBA
- Dollar up, gold falls in afternoon trading
- Arsenal board upheaval won't curb funds for Wenger
- Calderon accuses Ferguson of lacking respect
- Japan admits POW labor used in PM's family mine
- British car parts maker Wagon cuts 300 jobs
- US: Early flu season cases are resisting Tamiflu
- Belarus wants $5B loan from US
- 1 dead, 18 injured in Atlanta bridge collapse
- Putin asks Russians to buy domestically made cars
- Bailout approved: Automakers to get $17.4B
- Belgian government offers resignation over bailout
- Frenchman Lorenzo-Vera leads SA Open
- Irish find remains of IRA victim missing since '81
- Irish bank leader quits over huge hidden loans
- Madoff ordered to produce accounting by Dec. 31
- French court OKs "Les Miserables" sequels
- Spanish golfer Ballesteros begins chemotherapy
- Argentine official: Judges should be dismissed
- European markets trim losses on Wall Street rally
- Stocks wobble after early rise on auto bailout
- Mother of Palin daughter's boyfriend arrested
- Belgian government offers resignation
- Jermaine Dupri says Janet Jackson is not pregnant
- UK consumer confidence rises slightly in December
- Dutch soldier killed in Afghanistan
- Yale poet prepares for inauguration
- Obama plans welcome event at Lincoln Memorial
- Macedonia ends its military mission in Iraq
- Former astronaut asks court to toss evidence again
- Hamas declares Gaza truce with Israel is at an end
- Web site lets fans sing with the King
- Blagojevich not expected to resign
- UEFA says Euro 2012 can score in global downturn
- Serb student wanted in US released from jail
- Cerberus to invest $2 billion in Chrysler
- Czech lawmakers do not extend Afghanistan mission
- Howard, Lloyd selected as US players of year
- Austria, Norway companies to build 3 power plants
- APNewsBreak: Aviation brigade going to Afghanistan
- Congo arrests foreigners for embezzlement
- Russian parliament ratifies gas pipeline agreement
- Japan says POW labor used in PM's family mine
- Court issues protective order for Bangladeshi doc
- Activists set sail for fifth Gaza boat trip
- Legal fight planned over Ill. governor wiretaps
- Police: Man broke into Paris Hilton's home
- Brazil maps partially destroyed areas of Amazon
- EU nations agree on cuts in fishing quotas
- Bush administration files trade case against China
- ID expected for remains in missing Fla. girl case
- Court: Va. congregations can split from church
- Brazil jobless claims rises as slowdown spreads
- Mexico's Pavel Pardo to play for America
- Rise in illegal bird trapping in Cyprus "worrying"
- Court: Virginia Episcopal congregations can split
- Venezuela calls for aid to Zimbabwe
- Commerzbank to lend more to small companies
- Bush claims progress in Mideast peace talks
- Former official pleased with NASCAR settlement
- Obama plans welcome event at Lincoln Memorial
- American Indian cremation pit found on US island
- Stolen cake sparks bank data alert
- Actor pleads guilty in NYC cat-kill case
- Body of Ecuadorean killed in New York returns home
- DNA tests confirm remains are Caylee Anthony
- Czech lawmakers do not extend Afghanistan mission
- Obama team, Congress fleshing out stimulus bill
- Judge orders Steven Adler to more rehab
- NY judge sends swindler to Mass. prison _ again
- Armenian election violence trial begins
- Mugabe says 'Zimbabwe is mine,' won't be toppled
- DNA tests confirm remains are Caylee Anthony
- UK furniture chain MFI to close all stores
- CEO is confident GM can meet loan conditions
- 3 Russian warships visit Cold War ally Cuba
- Fla. prison population tops 100,000 for 1st time
- Obama names 4 to senior posts
- Official in `Troopergate' scandal to run for mayor
- OSCE's mission to Georgia in jeopardy
- APNewsBreak: US Air brigade going to Afghanistan
- Canada could run a deficit of CA30B
- Medical exam ordered for Guantanamo hunger striker
- Canada's inflation rate falls to 2 percent
- Conn. man imprisoned for 20 years gets new trial
- Florida's prison population reaches new high
- A look at economic developments around the world
- FDA requests more data on J&J psoriasis drug
- Former German terrorist released after 26 years
- Obama names four to senior posts
- Pentagon denies former prisoner's abuse allegation
- Judge: Items from OJ heist in Vegas will go to LA
- Music industry drops effort to sue song swappers
- UN extends arms monitoring another year in Somalia
- Autopsy: Pregnant soldier had been asphyxiated
- Mass. teen robbed, killed for money to buy car
- 1 dead, 18 injured in US bridge collapse
- Serbia coach: Subotic ditching US for Serbia
- Angie Harmon, Jason Sehorn welcome third daughter
- Obama fills econ team, says business will revive
- Ex-Colombian hostage vows to spend year on book
- Ill. Gov. Blagojevich pledges to fight, won't quit
- Rivera agrees to $12.75M, 3-year deal with Angels
- Illinois Governor pledges to fight, won't quit
- NY judge sends swindler to prison _ again
- Capitals assign Varlamov to minor league
- NYC man who claims cops sodomized him plans to sue
- Ill. Gov. Blagojevich pledges to fight, won't quit
- Venezuelan lawmakers to investigate Siemens bribes
- Former Bush aide pleads guilty to theft
- Official: all in custody in Baath party plot freed
- General Growth to sell retail centers in 3 cities
- IMF, lenders provide $10.5 billion loan to Latvia
- Illinois Governor pledges to fight, won't quit
- Canada comes to the rescue of ABCP investors
- Aftershocks hit central Chile after quake
- Slave's daughter Amanda Jones dies at 110
- Fla. utility worker says he found child's body
- 3 Danish soldiers killed, 1 injured in Afghanistan
- Mayor: London's iconic buses to return by 2011
- Protest by suitcase workers sent packing in China
- Calif. gov. calls lawmakers back on budget
- France says new Africa auto rally is dangerous
- Bush says peace talks have yielded progress
- Canucks D Salo out for 4 weeks with broken rib
- Mexican pop star Luis Miguel's second son born
- Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's statement Friday
- Stocks close mixed after White House auto bailout
- US circulates resolution to protect Iraqi assets
- Analysis: Bush hands autos off to Obama
- Falcons rookie Ryan no longer flying under radar
- Bell tolls for Caribbean criminals
- Fed updates $200B consumer loan program
- Dungy savors 10th straight playoff berth
- Weathermen say they're needed at US flight centers
- Stocks end bumpy session relatively flat
- IMF, lenders give Latvia $10.5 bln loan
- Eriksson hat trick leads Stars to win
- Kirk to bring evenhandedness to US trade post
- Deep Throat: Beyond the man, the icon lives on
- Kovalev records 900th point in Canadiens win
- Dutch Football Results
- Navy close to multibillion-dollar submarine award
- Wash. crash leaves bus, wheels dangling over I-5
- Kozlov scores twice in Capitals' 4-2 win
- AZ tops Utrecht 2-0 to extend lead in Dutch league
- Argentina's 'dirty war' suspects to stay in jail
- Backers call Kennedy a good advocate for schools
- Dollar recovers further as bailout announced
- Lawsuit: tenant couple stinking up NYC building
- No charges for Garrett in incident with paparazzo
- Conservatives win court case in Va. church dispute
- US judge affirms reward in Peru spy capture
- Bailout approved: Automakers to get $17.4B
- Guard to continue patrolling New Orleans
- Former Bush aide pleads guilty to theft
- Activist accused of tainting drilling lease sale
- Conservatives win court case in US church dispute
- Jury: Ex-head of ND workers' comp misused money
- Latin America stocks dip despite US automaker loan
- USS Cole bombing suspect to be arraigned at Gitmo
- OJ victim denies ever having Hall of Fame ring
- Recycling company to pay $21M in immigration case
- Fort Dix plot jury to deliberate over weekend
- Gold prices falter as dollar strengthens
- Schuerholz: Furcal's agents' actions 'despicable'
- St Kitts hangs man as islands revive death penalty
- Stocks end bumpy session mostly higher
- Seattle crash leaves bus wheels dangling over I-5
- Citizens Financial Group to lay off 900 workers
- Petrobras postpones spending plan amid uncertainty
- Music industry drops effort to sue song swappers
- Hossa unworried falling economy may drop his price
- GMAC's fate still hangs in the balance
- UN renews Liberia arms embargo and travel ban
- Alaska state senator pleads guilty to conspiracy
- Glut of oil creates short-term storage problems
- UAL offers bonuses for top on-time performance
- Celtics-Lakers highlights busy Christmas in NBA
- Suriname ex-dictator's trial cleared to resume
- Judge toughens Madoff's home detention rules
- NY to lose $178M in taxes from Wall Street bonuses
- Washington preparing for huge inauguration crowds
- Remains don't reveal how Caylee Anthony died
- Man convicted in traffic-stop murder of NYPD cop
- Canadian man gets life sentence in grisly murder
- Treasurys pull back after this week's big rally
- Auto deal revises $700B bailout program (again)
- Venezuela says no currency devaluation planned
- Ind. Planned Parenthood counselor in video resigns
- Child porn cartoon conviction upheld in Va.
- Sovereign Bancorp cutting 1,000 jobs amid downturn
- Illinois governor: `I'm not going to quit'
- Couples still hanging around golf's youngsters
- Swimming Australia bans bodysuits for under-18s
- Dispatcher: Plane crashes into eastern Ohio home
- History, dissent cloud Pakistan's Mumbai reaction
- Stores using survival tactics, look past holidays
- Physicist is top contender for Obama science job
- Even in holiday cards, a message of tough times
- Harsh turn at New School for maverick Bob Kerrey
- CC Sabathia gets $9M signing bonus
- Prop. 8 sponsors seek to nullify 18K gay marriages
- Darfur conflict shows no sign of ending
- 9 dead of suspected hemorrhagic fever
- Role reversal for Europe, America in golf mastery
- High-flying Bryant going low-cut with shoes
- NY will lose $178M from 6 Goldman bonuses alone
- Prop 8 sponsors seek to nullify gay marriages
- Furyk believes players will rally around sponsors
- Officials: Plane crashes into Ohio home, killing 1
- Saturday, Dec. 27
- IMF, lenders give Latvia $10.5B loan
- West Indies 307, NZ 12-0 at lunch
- Schwarzenegger orders hiring freeze, worker cuts
- Indy Speedway expecting some job cuts in '09
- Sri Lanka's navy destroys suspected rebel ship
- Oprah Winfrey named PETA's 'Person of the Year'
- Sundin looking forward to return to NHL
- Aussie pitcher Blackley agrees with Diamondbacks
- NY to lose millions in Wall Street bonus taxes
- Friday's Canadian Briefs
- Calif. AG urges court to void gay marriage ban
- State attorney asks court to void gay marriage ban
- Sri Lankan air force bombs rebels; navy sinks ship
- Marine pleads guilty to leaving unit, cites trauma
- Officials: Plane crashes near Ohio home, killing 1
- Retail giant bids to enter market in Chile
- Report: Poor repairs caused Texas boat to capsize
- Schwarzenegger orders hiring freeze, worker cuts
- Fellow sailor reaches injured Elies
- Executive linked to Iranian probe arrested in NY
- Police: Hilton's home burglarized, jewelry missing
- ASIA AT 0300 GMT, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2008
- Sri Lanka says navy destroyed suspected rebel ship
- Judge blocks 8th-grade algebra testing in Calif.
- Police: equipment failure in fatal fall at church
- Elias has 2 goals, 2 assists in Devils' win
- NY parole head accused of laptop theft resigns
- Executive linked to Iranian probe arrested in NYC
- Bush administration agrees to RI Medicaid overhaul
- Body of Ecuadorean killed in New York returns home
- New Zealand-West Indies scoreboard
- Calif. AG urges court to void gay marriage ban
- State attorney asks court to void gay marriage ban
- West Indies 307, NZ 74-1 at tea
- Brothers get 20 years in Pa. student's death
- Furcal signs with Dodgers; Braves fume
- China judge: Courts must maintain social stability
- Overloaded river boat sinks in China, 15 dead
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Citic Pacific shareholders approve bailout
- Obama announcing labor, transportation picks
- Mexico plane crash injures officials, reporters
- Marine discharged for staging disappearance
- SoCal grandfather mauled to death by pit bulls
- California grandfather mauled to death by dogs
- Skeletal remains don't reveal how Fla. girl died
- Blackhawks win sixth straight, down Flames
- China promises economic assistance to Taiwan
- Sri Lanka says navy destroys rebel ship; 20 killed
- Malaysian minister praises Iraqi shoe-thrower
- India vs. England scores
- Macau bars HK lawmakers from entering
- Dravid century as India dominate England
- Inaugural security rules lead to complaints
- Automakers grab loans, look to Obama White House
- Mother, kids shot to death in Dallas home
- Obama fills economics team, calls for bold action
- NYC councilman charged with assaulting girlfriend
- Macau bars Hong Kong lawmakers from entering
- Cavaliers answer doubters, beat Nuggets
- NZ makes good start in reply to WIndies
- Gaza militant killed in Israeli strike
- Girl's remains offer few clues about how she died
- Xavi signs new contract
- Taiwan to expand official travel to China
- Blatter says England a strong candidate for 2018
- Gaza militant killed in Israeli strike
- Caylee's remains offer few clues about how death
- Arabs sail to Gaza, defying Israel blockade
- Swann leads England fightback against India
- Hypo Real Estate to cut 1,000 jobs
- Japan unveils record budget to bolster economy
- Japan proposes record budget to bolster economy
- Foundation to shut down, says Madoff managed money
- Caylee's remains offer few clues about her death
- Researchers probe scat for clues to orca decline
- Friday's Sports In Brief
- 5 tied for Volvo Masters lead after third round
- Germany's Hypo Real Estate to cut 1,000 jobs
- Troops deployed in Bangladesh before polls
- Mo. begins prosecuting under cyberbullying law
- Arabs sail to Gaza, defying Israel blockade
- Names in the Game
- Sounders' Ljungberg out 10 weeks after surgery
- Man Utd eye Club World Cup trophy
- Pakistan: Building collapse injures 8, traps 10
- Iran sends warship to Somali waters
- Teenager Gut takes super-G for 1st World Cup win
- World Cup: Women's Super-G Result
- Obama names Holdren, Lubchenco to science posts
- England fight back after India's record stand
- Injured Vendee sailor Elies rescued by navy ship
- NY exhibit unveils women's lives in ancient Greece
- World Cup Biathlon Results
- Thailand's new Cabinet endorsed by king
- Mumbai hotels prepare for partial reopening
- Berger wins World Cup 10K sprint race
- Bird flu found in chickens in southern Taiwan
- Cyprus president quits as party leader
- Teenager Gut takes super-G for 1st World Cup win
- Romanian aluminum plant plans 1,200 layoffs
- China blocks access to New York Times Web site
- Pakistan: Militants kill 3 in latest convoy attack
- Iraq: conflicting reports over arrested officials
- Walchhofer wins World Cup downhill in Val Gardena
- 3 foreign workers fall victim to Nigeria attacks
- Iraq's Sunni vice president visits Turkey
- Hundreds protest car tariffs in Russia's far east
- Mumbai hotels prepare for partial reopening
- Minister calls small fire at French mosque arson
- Protesters wave shoes at US Embassy in Ankara
- Merkel: 2009 a year of challenges
- Walchhofer edges Miller in Val Gardena
- Thailand's new government endorsed by king
- Explosion at Moscow market hurts 5
- Iraqi parliament rejects measure on non-US troops
- New York exhibit show women's lives in old Greece
- 5 people wounded in explosions in southern Russia
- Iraqi parliament rejects law on non-US troops
- Jordanians rally to demand shoe tosser's release
- Hundreds protest car tariffs in Russia's far east
- Belgian king consults on government crisis
- Key members of Thailand's Cabinet
- Kidnapped German still fond of Yemen
- AP Sportlight
- Palestinian prisoners clash with Israeli guards
- North Korean defectors arrested in Myanmar
- Men's World Cup Downhill Results
- Illinois governor vows to stay in office, fight
- Irish bargain-hunters invade Northern Ireland
- Mumbai hotels to reopen 3 weeks after attacks
- Kosovo's president names 1st head of armed forces
- Inter-Korean trade declines for second month
- Ski Jumping World Cup Results
- Russia beats Czech Republic 5-2 in Euro tour
- Russians protest over car import tariffs
- Lebanon names ambassador to Syria
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Berger, Sleptsova win World Cup sprint races
- Simon Ammann wins World Cup ski jumping meet
- Analysis: Pirates, poverty mark US Somalia failure
- PM Fayyad: world must hold Israel accountable
- Iraqi parliament rejects law on non-US troops
- Explosion at Moscow market hurts 9
- In Cabinet, Obama goes for experience, pragmatism
- Egypt Internet service improving after cables cut
- Bolshoi's Olga Lepeshinskaya dies at 92
- Christmas tree attacked by Greek rioters
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Pierre Camou to head French Rugby Federation
- Chanel closing handbag tour due to meltdown
- Elite 'brain spa' meet to make webcast debut
- IN BRIEF
- Up to 30,000 new US troops in Afghanistan by mid-2009: Mullen
- Canada unveils C$4 billion plan to help auto industry
- Chinese warships to join anti-pirate force
- Taiwan president rejects proposal to import larger numbers of foreign workers
- KMT chair urges China to open infrastructure market to Taiwan bidders
- Taiwan Premier says China travel ban not to be lifted unconditionally
- China promises economic assistance to Taiwan
- Taiwan COA to subsidize poultry farmers affected by avian flu
- CECA not a topic in third cross-strait talks: Taiwan SEF head
- Today in history
- China visit ban will not be lifted unconditionally: premier
- Beijing urged to open infrastructure market to Taiwan bidders
- Ma rejects proposal to import larger numbers of foreign workers
- Magistrate revs up local economy in fun, humanistic ways
- Taiwan headline news
- SEF pushes for increased number of cross-strait charter flights
- Kenyans win ING Taipei international marathon titles
- People with problems urged to call social welfare hotline for help
- Application process opens for housing subsidies
- China willing to extend economic support to Taiwanese firms: official
- Smoking lawmakers to adjust to smoke-free work environment
- Cross-strait trade cooperation not yet on agenda: SEF chair
- Ruling, opposition parties to pay smaller staff bonuses
- Foundation seeking innovative ideas on caring for the elderly
- Police seize NT$170 million worth of marijuana in southern Taiwan
- Hualien County tourism festival aimed at attracting foreign visitors
- Scottish Football Results
- English Football Results
- IOC has nearly $5 million tied to Madoff
- Iraq parliament rejects draft law on non-US troops
- Singer's death prompts new jail drug policy
- PM Fayyad: world must hold Israel accountable
- Italy's poor to eat contraband caviar on Christmas
- Westwood takes 2-shot lead at SA Open
- Allardyce returns with Blackburn win over Stoke
- Bolshoi ballerina Olga Lepeshinskaya dies at 92
- Rangers keep pressure on Celtic in Scotland
- Hawaii attempts random drug tests of teachers
- Tight security as Mumbai hotels prepare to reopen
- 7 workers released in Atlanta bridge collapse
- Ho-Ho-Ho, You're on stage ... at airport karaoke
- Iranians celebrate longest night of the year
- Hattestad wins 3rd sprint event of the season
- Rioters attack credit firm, Christmas tree
- Cross-Country World Cup Results
- Senate seat only part of case vs. Ill. governor
- Canada offers US$3.29 billion auto bailout
- Bode Miller leads record day for Americans
- Las Vegas 'black widow' to get new trial
- Greek Football Results
- Sarkozy to sign arms deal in Brazil
- USVI lawyer defends presence of street promoters
- Russia, Finland win in Channel One Cup
- PAOK held to 1-1 draw against Panseraikos
- Guyana army commander in missing guns case dies
- Zimbabwean president hints at early elections
- Uruguay football season suspended
- Biden says economy is No. 1 issue
- Report: Engdahl quits as Nobel academy secretary
- Ecuador president says will meet many debts
- Zimbabwean president hints at early elections
- Villa goes third after 1-0 win at West Ham
- English Football Summaries
- Canada offers $3.29 billion auto bailout
- English Scoring Leaders
- Guyana warns of delay in international projects
- French Football Results
- 'Forgotten' lake shows South's stubborn drought
- Berlusconi vows to keep up good relations with US
- Afghanistan could see 30,000 new US troops
- Report: Engdahl quits as Swedish Academy secretary
- Hiller makes 51 saves in Ducks' SO win
- Beckham arrives in Milan ahead of loan stint
- Scola double-double leads Rockets past Kings
- 7 workers released in Atlanta bridge collapse
- Report says Ohio's former AG raided campaign cash
- Rennes rallies to beat Lorient 2-1 in France
- Detroit mayor orders cuts as deficit nears $300M
- Spanish Football Results
- F1 boss says Ferrari gets more money than rivals
- Ecuadorean killed in New York buried at home
- Madrid beats Valencia 1-0 in Spain
- World Editorial Roundup
- Mali govt says 20 killed in attack on army outpost
- Italian Football Results
- Bruins stay hot, top Hurricanes 4-2
- Inter edges Siena 2-1 to move 9 points clear
- Mali govt says 20 killed in attack on army outpost
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Italian Football Summaries
- Lyon edges Caen 1-0 in French league
- Winter weather blasts nation from end to end
- Police: 14 Jamaicans killed in truck crash
- Post Office puts buffer between kids and 'Santas'
- Rioters clash anew with Greek police in Athens
- Fort Dix plot jury seeks trial transcripts
- Mexico extradites record 85 suspects to US in 2008
- DomRep to unveil controversial new subway system
- Portuguese Football Results
- Caribbean news briefs
- More evidence gathered at accused Fla. mom's home
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Sporting draws 0-0 with Academica in Portugal
- Valuev stops Holyfield by majority decision
- Kim takes the lead at Chevron Challenge
- Boca beats San Lorenzo 3-1, nears Apertura title
- 3 gunmen killed in shootout with Mexican army
- Ripples of Madoff scandal spread everywhere
- Civil rights leader James Bevel dies
- Sunday, Dec. 28
- Long haul to government help for US automakers
- Senate-for-sale case threatens new chief of staff
- NYC councilman charged with assaulting girlfriend
- Peru welcomes lifting of FIFA suspension
- India, China can't compensate for lost US spending
- Kennedy Senate campaign takes page from Clinton
- Peja Stojakovic sits out a second straight game
- US state begins prosecuting cyberbullys
- Australian former Guantanamo Bay detainee freed
- Motor City's woes extend beyond auto industry
- Stats illustrate Detroit's challenges
- Beleaguered city's beleaguered football team
- Johnson leads Colorado St past Fresno St 40-35
- NZ 266-4 at lunch on 3rd day
- Obama arrives in Hawaii for holiday
- Senate seat only part of case vs. US governor
- Illegal rail trolleys move Manila's poor
- Obama increases jobs goal to 3 million
- Life in a Chinese village en route to Beijing
- Amazon pollution case could cost Chevron billions
- Puerto Rico hunting, killing troublesome monkeys
- Castro grip firm as Cuba's revolution turns 50
- Key dates during 50 years of Cuban revolution
- All Blacks rebound from World Cup by dominating
- Cuba, its people, government and economy
- Denver airport officials report airfield accident
- Pakistan: Militants kill 3 in latest convoy attack
- Afghanistan could get 30,000 new US troops
- FAA says plane goes off runway at Denver airport
- Surviving Houston octuplets turn 10 years old
- Plane carrying 112 goes off runway at Denver
- Inter-Korean trade declines for second month
- ASIA AT 0300 GMT, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008
- Texas cops: Driver threatened students over crumbs
- Israel strikes Gaza day after truce expires
- Wavell Hinds out of retirement for Jamaica
- Chicago St. downs Samford 66-49
- Passenger jet goes off Denver runway; several hurt
- Report: LeBron James may sign extension early
- Crawford scores 50 points in Warriors' win
- Kari Lehtonen leads Thrashers past Lightning 4-3
- Passenger jet goes off Denver runway; 38 hurt
- New Zealand-West Indies scoreboard
- India-England play delayed by fog
- McIntosh ton steers NZ to lead over WIndies
- Mauritanian president taken by security forces
- China to send 3 ships to Somalia to battle pirates
- Kovalev scores in OT, gives Canadiens 4-3 win
- Hawaii Chevrolet dealer crushes auto competition
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- India-England starts 1-1/2 hour late
- Ravens beat Cowboys in Texas Stadium finale
- Dokic wins wild-card at Australian Open
- 2 1/2 tons of marijuana found in Afghan school
- Tuitama leads Arizona over BYU in Las Vegas Bowl
- Pakistan: Death toll at 11 in building collapse
- Thompson scores 3 goals for Newcastle
- Deposed Mauritanian president taken from his home
- Saturday Bowl game results
- Activists send more propaganda leaflets to NKorea
- Pilot killed in Ohio crash was GOP consultant
- Report: 60 Sri Lankan soldiers killed in fighting
- 12 hospitalized from bad party drugs
- India vs. England scores
- England makes jittery start vs. India
- NZ-WIndies evenly poised after day 3
- Indonesia stages massive anti-terrorism drill
- Gaza truce recedes as rockets hit Israel
- Pastor Rick Warren defends invite to inauguration
- Report: 60 Sri Lankan soldiers killed in fighting
- Taiwan gets ready for Chinese pandas
- NY exhibit unveils women's lives in ancient Greece
- Sharks edge Rangers in frantic finish
- Navy, doctors complete complex rescue of sailor
- Indonesia stages massive anti-terrorism drill
- Pastor Rick Warren defends invite to inauguration
- 6 Chinese given jail time in fatal fireworks blast
- Lotte not to extend Valentine's contract
- Mother, kids shot to death in Dallas home
- Another bomb found in jittery Philippine city
- Iraqi police: officer killed in Mosul
- Mumbai's Oberoi hotel reopens with prayers
- New storm sweeps in from West, challenges travel
- Pietersen's century revives England
- Israeli election hopefuls seek the Obama touch
- FIFA Club World Cup results
- Gamba finishes third at Club World Cup
- Singapore's Lam wins Volvo Masters
- Saudi beheaded for murder
- ICC sure subcontinent to host 2011 World Cup
- Police: Taliban kill 2 accused spies in Pakistan
- Police beat people celebrating holiday in Russia
- Cuche leads opening giant slalom run
- Men's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Passengers escape burning jet in Denver; 38 hurt
- Bangladesh ups security for ex-PM after threat
- US General: US troops in Iraq will replace Brits
- Part of Mumbai's Oberoi complex reopens
- Pietersen's century spurs England
- Biathlon World Cup Results
- Serb veterans from Kosovo war clash with police
- Internet service still spotty in parts of Mideast
- Austria wins World Cup relay race
- Holy Land's top Catholic visits Gaza's Christians
- Paris judge charges 3 suspected of terrorist plot
- Deposed Mauritanian president freed
- US General: US troops in Iraq to replace Brits
- Leeds fires McAllister after 11 months in charge
- Madeleine McCann's parents issue new video
- Christmas bleak for Zimbabweans fleeing collapse
- High winds force cancellation of women's downhill
- Qimonda to get
- Qimonda to get
- Qimonda to get
- Qimonda to get
- Qimonda to get
- Qimonda to get
- Qimonda to get euro325 million bailout
- Rooney leads United in Club World Cup final
- Albrecht wins World Cup giant slalom race
- Pope marks Galileo anniversary, praises astronomy
- Part of Mumbai's Oberoi hotel reopens
- Iraq parliament compromises on Brit troops
- Malik expects tough series against Sri Lanka
- New storm strikes Northwest, challenges travelers
- China, Taiwan pledge greater cooperation at forum
- Albrecht wins World Cup giant slalom race
- Car-tariff protesters beaten in Russia's Far East
- Kuwait's Global says creditor response 'very good'
- Dutch Football Results
- Russia routs Sweden 6-2, wins Channel One Cup
- US to replace Brits, Iraq compromises on troops
- Qimonda set for
- Qimonda set for
- Qimonda set for
- Qimonda set for
- Qimonda set for
- Qimonda set for
- Qimonda set for euro325 million bailout
- Uganda says most rebel bases destroyed
- Cheney: Auto problems ultimately fall to Obama
- Ajax routs De Graafschap 6-0 in Dutch league
- U.S.: Zimbabwe unity deal can't work with Mugabe
- Biden to oversee efforts aimed at middle class
- Palestinians unhappy with Abbas' frequent absences
- Kuwait's Global says creditor response 'very good'
- AP study finds $1.6B went to bailed-out bank execs
- Austria, Russia win World Cup relay races
- Cheney defends powers in fighting terrorism
- Iran shuts office of Nobel winner's rights group
- US: Zimbabwe unity deal can't work with Mugabe
- Rev. James Bevel, prominent MLK Jr. adviser, dies
- Benitez misses Arsenal match after surgery
- GM reveals more fuel-efficient 2010 Equinox
- Cheney `clearly would love' to get bin Laden now
- West Brom puts Man City in trouble with 2-1 win
- IAEA chief warns Syria to cooperate with probe
- Japan in '65 sought US nuclear shield versus China
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Riots unabated in Athens prior to budget vote
- COA confirms cull of 18,000 H5N2 chickens
- South Africa denies handing over withheld Zimbabwe aid
- SEF pushes for more cross-strait charter flights over New Year
- Kenyans win ING Taipei International Marathon
- China willing to extend economic support to Taiwan-based enterprises, Wang says
- Ma rejects proposal to increase foreign labor
- Indonesia carries out anti-terror drill
- Obama to tap Blair as intelligence czar: media
- Australian terror supporter has control order removed
- Passengers escape burning jet in Colorado; 38 injured
- Israel weighs military offensive on Gaza
- Iran police shut down Nobel Iaureate's office
- Pakistan mall fire toll rises to 10
- Kabul welcomes extra troops, Taliban warns of cruel defeat
- Kim out in public for six consecutive days: report
- Taiwan must beware of China's WHA trap
- Recession forecast blown up by subprime meltdown
- Exhibit unveils lives of women in ancient Greece
- Let them eat caviar, say Milan authorities
- Saga of fake tiger photos rears head again in China
- Oscar winner Attenborough in hospital
- Lebanon's control of Syria border still tenuous
- 'I was lied to,' says husband of kidnapped Bangladeshi doctor
- Japan, Canada unveil economic aid
- Warner Music pulls videos from YouTube after talks collapse
- New budget Malaysian airport in the pipeline
- Putin warns against excessive job cuts
- Madoff: the 'big lie' that got bigger and bigger
- Euro becomes more attractive amid crisis
- South Korea announces plan to streamline state-run firms
- Swiss government unveils measures
- Evergreen ship makes historic voyage
- Japan's shipyard orders drop on declining demand: JSEA
- TSA reappoints Widdows as head
- Panama Canal gets loan for expansion
- IMO committee deliberates ways to curb Somalia piracy
- Pietersen century keeps England afloat in India
- Beckham taking nothing for granted at AC Milan
- Major League' s Phillies had ample reason to celebrate in 2008
- Eight in a row Inter goes nine points clear
- Wayne Rooney to the rescue as United win Club World Cup
- Allardyce's Rovers off to winning start
- Ravens soar past Cowboys in Texas Stadium finale
- Wings stage late rally to dump Kings
- Magic overcomes L.A. Lakers
- Falcons make playoffs by beating Vikings
- Japan had record plunge in exports in November
- Taiwan team arrives in China to pick up two pandas
- Taiwan Legislature fails to raise tobacco tax
- Taiwan Presidential Office says student association was wrong to remove flag just for China visitors
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Ireland unveils €5.5 billion bank bailout
- Taiwan evaluating economic aid offers from rival China
- Ireland unveils €5.5 billion bank bailout
- Taiwan jobless exceed 500,000 in November, government says
- NIOERAR sows the seeds of success for education
- Research institute collaborates with universities
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Today in history
- Taiwan headline news
- Taiwan prosecutors likely to launch second appeal against release ex-President
- Experts discuss possibility of building cross-strait expressway
- Peace accord, greater international space remain top goals: KMT
- Group encourages unemployed women to work as babysitters
- Legislature not yet decided on tobacco tax increase rate
- Pandas to arrive at Taipei Zoo Dec. 23: Taipei City
- KMT-CPC forum consensus provides only 'directions': SEF head
- Local Airline to fly Taipei-Siem Reap route
- Shares plunge on Taipei bourse
- EVA charter arrive in Chengdu in preparation for panda delivery
- 1st batch of honey dates from Pingtung County exported to Canada
- Prices lower on Taipei futures market
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Nearly one fourth of Taiwan's workers hold part-time jobs: poll
- Garment importers victimized by Chinese remittance fraudsters
- Employers and workers ask suspension of labor premium rate increase
- Taiwan's unemployment rate climbs to 4.64 percent: DGBAS
- China links may be taking toll on domestic travel
- Taipei nightlife scene remains lively despite economic downturn
- Metzelder undergoes nose surgery
- Sweet December at Hyatt Cha Lounge
- Grand Formosa Taroko Hotel
presents tourism fest package
- CVI introduces new contact lens
- Yingge Ceramics starts new service
- Kuva Chateau offers
holiday specials
- Chien-Ming Wang honors mentor with JOHNNIE WALKER Blue Label
- Police: Remains identified as missing boater
- Iran shuts office of Nobel winner's rights group
- Schlierenzauer wins World Cup ski jump event
- West Bank settler eviction offers warning, hope
- Amazon killings go on despite Chico Mendes' legacy
- West Brom puts Man City in trouble with 2-1 win
- Passengers escape burning jet in Denver; 38 hurt
- Fort Dix plot case jury deliberates for 5th day
- Internet service still spotty in parts of Mideast
- Obamas rent beach home in low-key Hawaii town
- High winds force cancellation of women's downhill
- Russia tariff protest widens into broad discontent
- Polish president visits synagogue for Hanukkah
- Norway wins Cross Country World Cup team sprint
- Avalanches kill 2 ski tourists in Austria
- Austria: Avalanches kill 3 tourists
- Carrey's 'Yes Man' earns aye vote with $18M debut
- US general: Troop decision to come next year
- 4.9 magnitude quake shakes Trinidad
- Targeted Mumbai hotels open with tighter security
- 9 decapitated bodies found in southern Mexico
- Gaza truce recedes as rockets hit Israel
- Leader Liverpool draws 1-1 at 10-man Arsenal
- Real Madrid agrees to sign Diarra
- Sevilla draws 0-0 with Mallorca in Spain
- Carrey's 'Yes Man' earns aye vote with $18M debut
- Sterne beats Maybin in playoff to win SA Open
- Fabregas sidelined with ligament injury
- Questions linger in deadly San Diego jet crash
- Nancy stuns Marseille 3-0 in French league
- Obama's election voted top news story of 2008
- IAEA chief warns Syria to cooperate with probe
- Arsenal, Liverpool draw 1-1 in Premier League
- NC town fights fears as its troops deploy again
- About the AP project 'Homefront Hamlet'
- Cheney says Congress failed struggling automakers
- 9 decapitated bodies found in southern Mexico
- Polish president makes historic synagogue visit
- Magnitude-4.1 quake shakes central California
- Ceremonies mark 20th anniversary of Lockerbie
- UK Ceremonies mark 20th anniversary of Lockerbie
- 15 more players added to Masters field
- Masters Qualifiers List
- Israeli cities could be targets of Gaza rockets
- First day of winter packs punch to Northern states
- Leader Barcelona beats Villarreal 2-1 in Spain
- Soldier killed in Afghanistan
- Firefighter: 'Miracle' no deaths in burning jet
- SEC has been slow to react to fraud claims
- Wenger: Adebayor sending off was a joke
- Ill. impeachment panel awaits word from prosecutor
- Desert wind blows health risks from US mines
- 2 die from injuries in Mexico small plane crash
- Olympiakos extend lead to 6 points in Greek league
- Chavez says plot to kill Bolivian leader uncovered
- Lawmaker says `no' to Rev. Warren at inauguration
- Fort Dix jurors say they expect to finish Monday
- Report: Almeria fires Arconada
- Wildeboer breaks world record
- Santiago, ex-Negro Leaguer, dies aged 82
- Illinois impeachment panel waiting on prosecutor
- Juventus beats Atalanta 3-1 in Serie A
- Obama set to release Blagojevich report this week
- Leixoes, Porto draw matches in Portuguese league
- Jailed PR senator says he will step down
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- New $3.8 billion plan to treat Mexico City sewage
- Chavez says mall to be expropriated in Venezuela
- Report: Colombian rebels to free 6 hostages
- Winter doesn't horse around across Northern states
- Bordeaux beats Monaco 4-3 in French league
- Chicago sheriff baits fugitives with holiday ruse
- Benitez out of sight but as vocal as ever for Reds
- Names in the Game
- Firefighter: Miracle no one died on Denver runway
- Retailers launch final holiday sales push
- Ohio GM plant closing to leave 1,080 workers idle
- That's life: CEO Wynn says Sinatra eatery was fate
- Doctors group: Somalia, Congo among Top 10 Crises
- 12 decapitated bodies found in southern Mexico
- Greek Parliament votes 2009 budget
- Diamond in the rough: Museum finds vacuumed gem
- Comunicaciones wins Guatemalan championship
- Winter's opening day packs a punch to northern US
- Jamaica to help with crash victims' funerals
- Nadal takes over as No. 1 in tennis in 2008
- Swift settler ouster boosts peace camp's hopes
- Firefighter recalls a miracle on a Denver runway
- North Korean leader's former home open to tourists
- Tourist sites along Korea's DMZ
- Wall Street still flying corporate jets
- Martin McDonagh celebrates Irish eccentricities
- Obama report to explain staff contact with Gov.
- Teen's dying wish brings hope for orphans
- Russia licenses faith healers
- Singh wins with a final birdie at Sherwood
- Much has changed along presidential train route
- Bosnia lacks cash to purge killer mines
- Insurer of last resort gains numbers in downturn
- American Samoa seeks help for economy
- Report: Colombian rebels to free 6 hostages
- Lions become first 0-15 team in NFL history
- Widespread winter blast strands holiday travelers
- 2nd test: New Zealand-West Indies scoreboard
- West Indies 146-4 at lunch
- Pa. congressman's scholarship program questioned
- Man eats 7 pounds of latkes to win NY contest
- Wallabies to open 2009 season against Barbarians
- Celtics equal club record with 18th straight win
- Kessel extends points streak to 18 games
- Longest NBA Winning Streaks
- Police: Taliban kill 2 accused spies in Pakistan
- Deposed Mauritanian president freed
- Japan in '65 sought US nuclear shield versus China
- AP study finds $1.6B went to bailed-out bank execs
- NFL Today, Week 16
- India, China can't compensate for lost US spending
- West Indies 224-4 at tea
- China readies for crackdown on mafia-style crime
- Alleged arms smuggler testifies in Thailand
- China readies for crackdown on organized crime
- Alleged arms smuggler Bout testifies in Thailand
- Japan exports plunge record amount on weak demand
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Report: NKorea's Kim using special train to travel
- Ripples of Madoff scandal spread everywhere
- South Korea to slash jobs at public firms
- Carrey's 'Yes Man' opens at No. 1 with $18M debut
- Where'd the bailout money go? Shhhh, it's a secret
- Hairdressers want chance to style first lady
- Oil edges above $43 on US auto bailout, rate cut
- Missile kills 7 in northwest Pakistan
- Surgery a success for Moore
- Meet the men of E Company
- A National Guard unit at a glance
- Group asks to dismantle Ofra settlement
- Most Asian markets fall on gloomy economic outlook
- 8 suspected robbers killed in Philippines
- India vs. England scores
- West Indies 278-7 at stumps
- 2nd test: India vs. England scores
- Rescued French sailor arrives safely in Australia
- Toyota lower profit, sales vehicles forecast
- India gains 151-run lead after Harbhajan strikes
- Malaysia aims to double its wild tiger population
- Missiles kill 8 in northwest Pakistan
- Ireland unveils euro5.5 billion bank bailout
- Philippine stock index tumbles 3.3 percent
- Toyota slashes profit forecast amid global slump
- Belarus seeking $3B loan from Moscow
- Taiwan shares fall sharply
- Oil rises slightly on US auto bailout, rate cut
- SKorea denies seeking secret contact with NKorea
- World Bank calls for steps to ease West Bank trade
- Brother: shoe-throwing Iraqi plans lawsuit
- Indian envoys to discuss Mumbai attacks
- 20 said killed in US-Afghan operation
- Munich RE to buy AIG's HSB unit
- Sri Lankan jets hit rebels
- Russian ruble drops for 3rd time in 4 days
- Toyota again slashes profit forecast amid slump
- Brother: show-throwing Iraqi plans lawsuit
- Japan stocks up after rate cut, US automaker loans
- Investigators press for clues in Denver jet mishap
- China shares fall on bleak outlook
- Japan's ailing emperor feels weight of his crown
- Bank of England's deputy head calls for new tools
- Brother of SKorean ex-president indicted
- Brother: show-throwing Iraqi's apology was forced
- World Bank calls for steps to ease West Bank trade
- ICC to assess security before appointing officials
- Heavy security for pandas' departure from China
- Rifle shot on power lines stalls French trains
- Finnish bank Alandsbanken buys Kaupthing Sweden
- Director eyes pop singer to star as Bruce Lee
- Malaysians at loggerheads over language debate
- Mitsubishi Heavy, Areva to start new joint venture
- China Minsheng to raise stake in US lender UCBH
- England rallies, India loses 3 top batsmen
- Tokyo Tower marks 50th anniversary
- Yi Jianlian targeted in age investigation
- Cyprus: Suspicious package at US Embassy
- German consumer confidence stabilizes
- World stocks mostly lower on dour economic outlook
- Euro up against the dollar at $1.4057
- Marx 'Das Kapital' comic finds new fans in Japan
- Former Romanian president jeered, pelted with eggs
- EU puts conditions on EdF-British Energy link
- Pakistan bowler Gul to play for Western Australia
- Report: London sumo tour canceled
- Debate delayed on China's revised food safety law
- Israeli prime minister visits Turkey
- Bank of England surprised by severity of crisis
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- Men's World Cup Slalom Results
- Suspected US missiles kill 8 in northwest Pakistan
- Report: SKorea seeks talks with North to fix ties
- Russia giving Iran only defensive weapons
- BA orders new shorthaul fleet for London
- Kostelic leads opening slalom run
- Verdict expected Monday in Fort Dix plot case
- SKorea's Ssangyong Motor may delay paychecks
- Hong Kong stock index falls 3.3 percent
- Border Patrol's northern expansion causes friction
- Iraq shoe-thrower's brother says he'd do it again
- Michelin production cuts to hit 4th quarter profit
- China's central bank cuts interest rates
- Train failure blocks longest overland rail tunnel
- World stocks mostly lower after Toyota warning
- Study: secular Turks face discrimination, pressure
- Bosnia to send 100 peacekeepers to Afghanistan
- Israeli diplomats prepare ground for Gaza action
- University of Chicago to allow co-ed dorm rooms
- Ireland unveils
- Ireland unveils
- Ireland unveils
- Ireland unveils
- Ireland unveils
- Ireland unveils
- Politician tries to protect NYC's pesky parrots
- Staunton follows McAllister out of Leeds
- TVA dike bursts in Tenn.; 15 homes flooded
- Top prize in Spain's Gordo lottery for 32365
- Australian group: No word from Tibetan staffer
- Toyota projects 1st ever operating loss for year
- Thai king calls for peace after political turmoil
- Munich RE to buy AIG's HSB unit
- Oil rises slightly on US auto bailout, rate cut
- China cuts interest rates in new growth effort
- OSCE to close Georgia mission early next year
- Dollar mixed, gold rises in European trading
- Wall Street points to moderately higher open
- Iraqi Parliament delays vote on foreign troops
- English bowlers curb India's brisk-scoring hopes
- Tata Motors keeps spending on Jaguar Land Rover
- SKorea deploys its 1st Aegis-equipped destroyer
- Former chief Simon Clegg quits BOA after 20 years
- China cuts interest rates in new growth effort
- Diarra passes Real Madrid medical
- London's FTSE 100 index down at 4,290.30
- Glaxo to buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Pakistan
- Ivica Kostelic wins World Cup slalom
- 4,300-year-old tombs unveiled near Cairo
- Arsenal soon to learn extent of Fabregas' injury
- Greece: Aeroflot plane searched after bomb threat
- Karzai presses top US military leader
- New York marshals won't evict people at holidays
- England bowlers keep India's batsmen in check
- Toyota projects operating loss for year amid slump
- Interbank lending rates continue to fall modestly
- British regulator fines energy firm Npower
- Ivica Kostelic wins World Cup slalom
- SKorea's Hyundai, Kia slash 2008 sales forecast
- Top prize in Spain's Gordo lottery for 32365
- Iraqi parliament to hold emergency session
- Robert Mulligan, director of `Mockingbird,' dies
- OSCE to close Georgia mission early next year
- Diarra confident of Real Madrid move
- Israelis strike gold in Jerusalem parking lot
- Former Polish FM caused crash that killed him
- Winners share $3 billion in Spain's Gordo lottery
- Walgreen 1Q profit falls 10 percent on store costs
- Sri Lankan fighter jets destroy 5 rebel boats
- Aer Lingus tells shareholders to snub Ryanair
- Pakistan air force jets fly low amid India tension
- Busquets signs Barcelona extension
- 14 flights canceled in Rome amid labor unrest
- Kuwait's oil minister defends Dow Chemical deal
- Paris Club lenders complete Iraq debt forgiveness
- Kuwait's Kharafi pledges $3bn investment in Egypt
- Iraqi parliament to hold emergency session
- Woolworths says 2Entertain talks continue with BBC
- New TNK-BP board elected
- New TNK-BP board elected
- Sri Lanka says 67 killed in northern fighting
- Syria: direct peace talks with Israel possible
- Bechtel to be consultant on Egypt's nuke project
- European markets mixed ahead of Dow opening
- Afghan leader presses US military for answers
- Brazil stocks holding steady
- African Union holding talks on Somalia chaos
- Macedonia PM wins slander suit
- Germany: Man jumps into polar bear Knut's cage
- UK rate-setters hint at more cuts, hurting pound
- Serbia reaches energy deal with Russia
- FINA sets March date for action on high-tech suits
- Accused Mumbai gunman requests Pakistani envoys
- Charges against defendants in the Fort Dix case
- TVA dike bursts in Tenn.; 15 homes flooded
- Brazil revises 2008 growth upward
- US stocks mixed as investors look for good news
- Germany considers taking in Guantanamo prisoners
- India awards oil and gas exploration rights
- Sri Lanka says 67 killed in northern fighting
- Rights group: Settlement sits on private Arab land
- InfoGroup founder: Company should consider a sale
- Jury in NJ close to verdict in Fort Dix trial
- Jury says it's close to verdict in Fort Dix trial
- British minister: Mugabe will have to step aside
- Romania's PM designate pledges to cut spending
- Saudi projects $17B deficit in 2009
- Syria: direct peace talks with Israel possible
- Slowdown hits Whistler ahead of Olympics
- Stocks fluctuate as investors look for good news
- Source: NYC charges expected in ground zero fire
- Siemens gets
- Siemens gets
- Siemens gets
- Siemens gets
- Siemens gets
- Siemens gets
- Siemens gets euro1.5 billion Iraq power contract
- Accused Mumbai gunman requests Pakistani help
- Shoppers haggle for deals from desperate retailers
- World markets dip on Toyota's profit warning
- GlaxoSmithKline to halt political contributions
- Cyprus: peace talks progress insufficient
- Mega-rich Manchester City City in relegation zone
- Russia eases ruble for 3rd time in 4 days
- Lonely man jumps into polar bear's cage in Berlin
- Juergen Flimm to manage Berlin opera
- Jury in NJ close to verdict in Fort Dix trial
- China seeks WTO probe of US taxes on Chinese goods
- Turkmenistan issues parliamentary election results
- Jury deliberates in Fort Dix plot case
- Ukrainians protest financial crisis
- Iraqi parliament leaves troops issue hanging
- More than 500,000 people unemployed
- South Korea seeks talks with North
- Thailand's new cabinet sworn in by king during ceremony
- SEF official advocates caution over PRC loans
- University flag removal 'wrong', says Ma's office
- Experts discuss possibility of building cross-strait expressway
- Lawmakers fail to hike taxes on tobacco
- Local garment importers victimized by Chinese remittance fraudsters
- Marketing helps 'cape No.7' shine in film industry
- Chinese pandas from Sichuan to arrive today
- Prosecutors set to appeal Chen's release once again
- Institute serves as platform for professional education resources
- U.S. spots movement of Kim's train: report
- China readies for crackdown on crime
- Japan asked U.S. prepare for nuclear strike on China: archives
- Wife of ex-Singapore charity chief jailed for money laundering
- Time to get real on the Russian front
- 'Merchant of Death' testifies in Thailand
- Decapitated bodies found in southern Mexico
- Dec. 31 trial date for shoe-hurling Iraqi reporter
- Iconic Taj Mahal hotel reopens with new security measures
- Russian health service licenses faith healers
- Indian doctor hopes Australian terror probe will vindicate him
- Hairdressers want chance to style first lady
- Carrey's 'Yes Man' earns aye vote with US$18m debut
- 'Hallelujah' takes top two spots in UK Christmas chart
- Symbol of Japan's economic miracle turns 50
- Experts identify gene variants linked to lung cancer
- Thai PM gets Newcastle United football shirt
- No evidence supports any hangover cure, say scientists
- Japan recession deepens, China reserves fall
- IMF chief sees 'very dark' year ahead
- Hon Hai shares fall on plan to cut jobs globally
- Tech firms cut costs with forced leave for workers
- Britain's Brown pledges to create 100,000 new jobs: report
- PRC to allow firms to reduce social security payments
- Facing complaint, China says it opposes protectionism
- Evergreen Laurel Taipei
launches new tour package
- Silks Palace offers traditional delicacies
- Hotel Kuva Chateau introduces
gingerbread house charity sale
- 2008 European Film Festival opens
- Far Eastern features Christmas feast and High Tea
- Ambassador serves winter hot pot
- Taipei shares close down 3.39%
- Most Asian stock markets fall on profit concern; Rio, HSBC drop
- Oil prices higher above US$43
- Yen falls in Asian trade after U.S. announces auto rescue
- League leader Liverpool draws 1-1 at Arsenal
- Henry helps runaway Barca extend lead
- Juventus beats Atalanta 3-1
- Gayle's return to century ranks revives West Indies
- Wheeler sparks Bruins to fifth consecutive win
- India lead England by 207 runs in second Test
- Japan ready to bid for both World Cup, Olympics: reports
- Titans, Giants clinch home field advantage
- Singh wins Sherwood title as Furyk, Kim falter
- Celtics beat Knicks to win 18th consecutive victory
- Unpaid leave affects 741,000 workers in Taiwan
- Toyota projects first loss in 70 years
- Pandas from China arrive at new home in Taiwan after historic flight
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Daily cross-strait charters 70% full in first week: CAA
- Survey finds majority expects Ma government to improve governance
- Unpaid leave affects 741,000 workers in Taiwan
- Prosecutors will again appeal ex-president's release
- Taiwan headline news
- Kuo finally finds niche in setup role
- Obama won't pick a fight with China over Taiwan: U.S. expert
- Taiwan labor groups protest against forced unpaid leave
- Taiwan opposition denounces reports about new judge on cases ex-President Chen Shui-bian
- Authoritarian politics command Taiwan Straits
- Taiwan smash hit “Cape No.7” wins approval in China: Hong Kong paper
- Taiwan decides to restrict use of foreign workers: Taiwanese newspaper
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Daily cross-strait charters 70% full in first week: CAA
- Survey finds majority expects Ma government to improve governance
- Unpaid leave affects 741,000 workers in Taiwan
- Prosecutors will again appeal ex-president's release
- Today in history
- Taiwan headline news
- Kuo finally finds niche in setup role
- Obama won't pick a fight with China over Taiwan: U.S. expert
- Indigenous communities to get subsidies to attract tourists
- Zoo hopes to use panda fever to promote wildlife preservation goals
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Prices lower on Taipei futures market
- Taiwan rejects CITES claim that panda transfer is domestic affair for China
- Chinese pandas to meet Taiwanese visitors on Jan. 25
- Superstar pandas arrive in Taiwan
- Taiwan’s export orders record biggest drop ever for November
- World Bank signs €975 million loan for Poland
- Eastern Congo is top priority for UN peacekeepers
- Saudi projects $17B deficit in 2009
- London's FTSE 100 down 37.77 points at 4,249.16
- Russia to get 70 nuclear missiles in 3 years
- UK house prices seen falling 10 pct in 2009
- Accused Mumbai gunman requests Pakistan's help
- Mass. police chief pleads not guilty in Uzi death
- Argentine president announces farm export tax cuts
- Manslaughter charges brought in trade center fire
- Manslaughter charges brought in ground zero fire
- World markets fall on Toyota's profit alert
- UK blocks transfer of soldier murder suspects
- Lebanese factions discuss defense strategy
- Obama review set for Tuesday release
- US stocks slip as Toyota cuts profit outlook
- Palestinian, Russian presidents talk Mideast peace
- Trial begins for Yemeni accused of killing a Jew
- Belarus seeking $3.5B loan from Moscow
- Thai king calls for peace after political turmoil
- Archbishop warns of economic dogmatism
- Colombia reports GDP growth 3.1% for 3rd quarter
- US woman pleads guilty in video sex case
- Israeli diplomats prepare world for Gaza action
- Norwegian stripped of Olympic equestrian bronze
- Jury in NJ reaches verdict in Fort Dix terror plot
- Jury in reaches verdict in Fort Dix terror plot
- Sacred texts: Vatican embraces iTunes prayer book
- Eastern Congo is top priority for UN peacekeepers
- OSCE withdrawing from Georgia
- Belgian king accepts resignation of government
- US Marine killed in combat in Iraq
- Deliberations resume in NYC "Sopranos" trial
- UCI asks sport court to keep Vinokourov banned
- Israeli PM visits Turkey for Mideast peace talks
- Bolivia official reports plot to kill president
- Bitter cold, high winds chill US Midwest, East
- Kirsten Dunst granted restraining order
- U.S. military buildup taking shape in Afghanistan
- Ill. county health department party not tasty
- US woman pleads guilty in video sex case
- Brazil marks anniversary of Mendes slaying
- Greece: Bomb hoax forces Aeroflot plane to land
- Court OKs sale of Neuberger Berman to employees
- Owen to decide Newcastle future at end of season
- Arabs lavish jewels on Secretary of State Rice
- 5 Muslim men found guilty of Fort Dix terror plot
- Moroccan police seize 5.18 US tons of hashish
- US automakers tumble as bailout sinks in
- Obama thanks troops after workout at Hawaii gym
- Belgian king accepts resignation of government
- 5 convicted of plotting to kill US soldiers
- US environmental groups sue over mining rule
- British ex-royal servant jailed in child sex cases
- Police: US man dies while diving off Caymans
- Tourism to Goa takes beating after Mumbai attacks
- Rick Warren's biggest critics: other evangelicals
- US diplomat in Moscow to discuss Latin America
- Britain, US step up pressure on Zimbabwe's Mugabe
- Iraq shoe-thrower's brother says he'd do it again
- TVA dike bursts in Tenn., damaging a dozen homes
- Investigators hunting clues in Denver jet accident
- US military buildup in Afghanistan taking form
- India FM: We will act on Mumbai if Pakistan won't
- Eastern Congo is priority for UN peacekeepers
- NY Times published fake letter from Paris mayor
- Afghan leader presses US military on strategy
- Toyota projects first loss in company's history
- Oil prices fall with few signs of economic rebound
- Ohio watchdog: Ex-AG spent campaign funds on pals
- Albania passes law on former secret police
- Denver police cleared in convention arrests
- NY Times published fake letter from Paris mayor
- UN welcomes offensive against Ugandan rebels
- Oil prices tumble below $40 on dour economic news
- Charges against the suspects in the Fort Dix case
- Mega-rich Manchester City in relegation zone
- UN welcomes offensive against Ugandan rebels
- NRC: Nuke plant safety battery was broken 4 years
- Cop-killer gets first NH death sentence in decades
- 5 convicted of plotting to kill US soldierrs
- Congolese rebels threaten to quit peace talks
- UN extends protection for Iraqi assets
- Chavez orders halt to construction of Caracas mall
- Mexico honors soldiers beheaded by drug cartels
- 4 recruiter suicides lead to US Army probe
- Mistrial declared in case of slain NYPD officer
- State judge issues 1st death penalty in 49 years
- Fiat fined $7 million for Oil-for-Food kickbacks
- Young cancer patient's thank-you: tip of 500 hats
- Avoiding the painkiller-overuse rut in migraines
- 6 Russians killed in Egypt bus crash
- Sarkozy supports Brazil's bid for security council
- Fla. judge strikes key charge against lawyer
- Fed designates CIT Group as bank holding company
- Bad US economy slows population migration
- Gold up
- US stocks end down as Toyota cuts outlook
- Carnegie Heroes awards 19 medals, cash for bravery
- OSCE mission withdrawing from Georgia
- US judge strikes key charge against lawyer
- Recipients of the latest Carnegie Hero medals
- US warns Russia against selling missiles to Iran
- Hit ball, drag bag and burn some calories, too
- Fla. terror plot retrial will start in January
- Treasury yields up after auction of 2-year notes
- 2-year notes dip to record low in Treasury auction
- Mo. woman pleads guilty in videotaped sex killing
- English Football Results
- Police: Bahamas detention center damaged by fire
- Lions' Marinelli angry about columnist's question
- Florida terror plot retrial will start in January
- Feds to trim LaGuardia flights to cut congestion
- Belgium asks ex-premier to form new government
- US automakers shares tumble as bailout sinks in
- Canadian PM appoints 18 new senators
- Investigators enter jet wreckage at Denver airport
- Ill. health dept. throws one sick Christmas party
- Family members are central figures in Madoff saga
- Terry sent off as Chelsea is held 0-0 by Everton
- Madoff judge given proposal for victim claims form
- UN extends protection for Iraqi assets
- Narco-terrorist gets life in US prison
- Fla. terror plot retrial will start in January
- Obese couple have weight-loss surgery on same day
- Dollar slips on strong German consumer news
- Stocks end down as Toyota cuts outlook
- Florida terror plot retrial will start in January
- Atlanta gardens reopen after fatal collapse
- 'Sopranos' actor cleared of murder in NYPD death
- Latam stocks down on bleak US company news
- Impeachment panel breaks; no word from prosecutor
- Autopsy: 13-year-old was overheated, dehydrated
- US demands Mauritanian junta restore presidency
- Stocks fall in light trade as Toyota cuts outlook
- Fans say yea as Carrey's `Yes Man' opens to $18.3M
- A look at economic developments around the world
- David Spade helps Phoenix police buy rifles
- Gold prices post modest advance
- GateHouse Media sues NY Times Co. over copyright
- Narcoterrorist gets life in prison
- Iraqi pleads guilty to spying for Saddam Hussein
- Curacao restarting oil refinery after outage
- Key Democrat wants second $350B released earlier
- US regulators warn about some Web-sold diet pills
- Franklin steps down as Baltimore Sun editor
- Nacional loses points, fined for on-field fan feud
- DA: Ex-cop accused of raping 3 women kills self
- Official says Calif. could be broke in 2 months
- Grosses tumble at a Piven-less 'Speed-the-Plow'
- Former presidents named to co-chair inauguration
- Scolari shuns reporters after Terry's red card
- UN extends office promoting peace in Burundi
- Bolt shines on the track in 2008
- More than 100 million Americans breathe sooty air
- Brazil revises 2008 growth upward to 5.6 pct
- 2009 Sports calendar
- Textron cuts 4Q outlook, to exit finance business
- Clinton absorbs own $13.1 million loan to campaign
- Sports in 2008 was enough to drive someone bats
- Cloud computing looms larger on corporate horizon
- As economy falters, more Americans giving up pets
- Boom in music video games helps original artists
- NYC dodges prosecution in deadly ground zero fire
- Wang and Yanks agree to $5 million, 1-year deal
- Top business story: Wall Street's makeover
- Wealthy tighten their belts, look for bargains
- Affluent cut spending, which is bad news for all
- NFL asks appeals court to reconsider suspensions
- Monday, Dec. 29
- US, Russian crew members ready for spacewalk
- Bankruptcy judge approves Circuit City financing
- Venezuela denies Iran-Syria missile report
- Wynn's Encore opening during tough times for Vegas
- Group requests stay for alleged 9/11 plotters
- US regulators warn about some Web-sold diet pills
- Telefonica Blue wins third leg of Volvo Ocean race
- US, Russian space station crew begin spacewalk
- Winter visits US with a vengeance
- Court agrees to pay Spears' father $75/hour
- Paolini, Pullman with books coming to iPhones
- West Indies all out for 375, Gayle 197
- Mexico: Oil output down 9.3 percent from last year
- Impeachment panel awaiting word from prosecutor
- Trustee: USVI bankruptcy aution delayed by crisis
- NZ recession deepens with further growth fall
- Gunmen in Philippines fire on UN truck, killing 1
- Troubled Toyota still in F1, will cut costs
- Commerce Dept. criticizes Internet addressing plan
- Antigua trying to solve LIAT pay dispute
- NFL asks appeals court to reconsider suspensions
- China's Sina.com buys ad firm for $1 billion
- US, Russian space station crew conduct spacewalk
- Fiji holds off NZ diplomat expulsion
- Judge denies release of former slaughterhouse CEO
- Friends, family bid farewell to NFL great Baugh
- Caribbean news briefs
- Obama to release review on Blagojevich contacts
- GateHouse Media sues NY Times Co. over copyright
- Lesbian's brutal gang rape investigated in Calif.
- Guinea dictator Lansana Conte dead, official says
- Moderate earthquake rattles Taiwan
- China pandas eat breakfast before flight to Taiwan
- St Martin gets new $80 million resort
- 1 killed, at least 2 hurt in Dallas road shootings
- Official: California could be broke in 2 months
- Toyota projects first loss in 70 years
- Crosby guides Penguins over Sabres
- Guinea's dictator, Lansana Conte, dies
- Report: US asks SKorea to move troops to Afghan
- Gunmen in Philippines fire on UN truck, killing 1
- New Zealand-West Indies scoreboard
- New Zealand 102-3 at tea
- Yao Ming's Rockets beat Yi's Nets
- 3 Chinese ships to leave Friday for Somalia
- 2 killed, 2 hurt in Dallas-area road shootings
- Suspected US missiles kill 8 in northwest Pakistan
- Green Bay beats Houston Baptist 80-78.
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Oil dips below $40 on fears of weaker crude demand
- Actors guild delays vote on strike authorization
- Bout will remain in custody in Thailand
- Asian stocks slump as China rate cut disappoints
- More dreary housing, economic data expected
- Official says Calif. could be broke in 2 months
- Bears rally to beat Packers in OT 20-17
- US: Executive stole $65M to pay gambling debts
- China earthquake parents sue over school collapse
- Noises heard on plane that veered off Colo. runway
- Wynn's Encore opens during tough times for Vegas
- Ford Fusion Hybrid to get 41 mpg city, says EPA
- NFL Playoff Scenarios
- Texas police investigating deadly road shootings
- Australia's anti-terror laws to be reviewed
- Bethlehem adapts to life in shadow of Israeli wall
- Nepal media protest attack by ex-rebels
- Documents offer look at big tobacco's tactics
- Chow drops out as director of 'Green Hornet'
- 2nd test: New Zealand-West Indies scoreboard
- Scholars, lawyers call for release of China critic
- Malaysia Islamic party revives contentious plan
- New Zealand, West Indies draw 2nd test, series
- Guinea's president, Lansana Conte, dies
- Singapore November inflation falls to 5.5 percent
- China's goodwill pandas lift off for Taiwan
- China mulls outlawing pyramid schemes
- Fiji and New Zealand trade diplomatic expulsions
- Steinberg to be named deputy secretary of state
- China pandas lift off for Taiwan
- US, Russian space station crew complete spacewalk
- Ailing Japanese emperor waves to birthday crowd
- 3 Chinese ships to leave Friday for Somalia
- Fiji and New Zealand trade diplomatic expulsions
- India vs. England scores
- Actors guild delays vote on strike authorization
- China's Shanghai share benchmark down 4.6 pct
- Rights group: Sri Lanka hampers aid to displaced
- American Samoa letter sent to Honolulu for testing
- States in South, West to gain seats in Congress
- Gambhir, Yuvraj share century stand
- 6 dead in sauna fire outside Moscow
- Obama transition team releasing Blagojevich report
- Chinese court rejects parents' earthquake lawsuit
- Gas exporters meet in Moscow
- China's Shanghai stock index falls 4.6 pct
- Taiwan shares slump on jobless news
- Military-led group announces coup in Guinea
- Chinese official under fire for lavish lifestyle
- Russia again fails new missile test launch
- 2nd test: India vs. England scores
- Mother of missing SC nurse seeks help solving case
- Chinese court backs local firm in cellphone suit
- Reports: shots fired at police bus in Greece
- Gambhir misses milestone; test heads for a draw
- Report: US asks SKorea to go Afghanistan
- Euro flat against dollar at $1.3961
- 2 Germans freed by kidnappers in Yemen return home
- China to consider building aircraft carrier
- Israeli military prepares for rocket attacks
- Chinese pandas arrive in Taiwan
- Lesbian's gang rape investigated in California
- Macau visitor arrivals up 3 pct in November
- Karzai attends memorial for 3 killed in US raid
- Coup in Guinea follows president's death
- South Korean creditors to pump funds into Hynix
- Iraq: 2nd oil licensing round to open Dec. 31
- Christmas in Bethlehem to be streamed live online
- Mugabe rejects US, British calls to step down
- EU approves Latvian bank aid
- 3 Bangladesh militants to die for attack on envoy
- 40,000 jobs seen lost in Indonesia by year-end
- Chinese pandas arrive in Taiwan in charm offensive
- Many US Muslims frustrated with Fort Dix verdict
- Street expects more dreary housing, economic data
- Infotech institute launches Moblin Enabling Center
- Shots fired at police bus in Greece
- Russia accuses foreign nationals in Georgia war
- Oil below $40 on fears of weaker crude demand
- Labor groups protest unpaid leave, foreign workers policy
- Shares plunge on Taipei bourse
- Police say they foiled attack in Indian Kashmir
- GlaxoSmithKline in new anti-inflammatory drug deal
- Warner Bros. skips China release for 'Dark Knight'
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- Hong Stock index drops 2.8 percent
- SKorean portals indicted over online piracy case
- Philippines names 3 to panel for rebel peace talks
- Iraqi parliament to decide speaker's fate
- India wins series 1-0; 2nd test is drawn
- Almeria hire Hugo Sanchez as coach
- Wang signs one-year US$5 million deal with Yankees
- GlaxoSmithKline working with Archemix
- India wins series 1-0 after drawn 2nd test
- British economy shrinks 0.6 pct in 3rd quarter
- China calls for return of Guantanamo Bay inmates
- Odd bumping noise heard on Denver plane's tape
- 3 Bangladesh militants to die for attack on envoy
- Iraq lawmaker: Parliament speaker offers to resign
- Mugabe rejects US, British calls to step down
- Iraqi security officials released
- US dollar mixed in Europe
- Report: Fabregas could be out for three months
- Rome travelers try to find flights after strike
- Murdoch to help Germany's Premiere to raise cash
- UK mortgage approvals fell to record low in Nov.
- Spain eyes joint World Cup bid with Portugal
- Oil below $40 on fears of weaker crude demand
- Dutch university says it has tribal chief's head
- European stocks higher on expected Dow rebound
- Indian leader: Nobody wants war
- World Bank signs
- World Bank signs
- World Bank signs
- World Bank signs
- World Bank signs
- World Bank signs euro975 million loan for Poland
- Russia accuses foreign nationals in Georgia war
- ICC to continue monitor security in Pakistan
- Wall Street points to moderately higher open
- Putin: no more cheap gas
- French customs seizes counterfeit chocolates
- Naito retains WBC flyweight title
- Jerusalem's Patriarch gives pre-Christmas message
- FTSE-100 up 23.35 at 4,272.51
- China urges US to prevent trade protectionism
- Famous restaurant reports profit slowdown amid economic slump
- Iraq's Nov. oil revenues fall as exports stable
- PM says Guinea's government not has been dissolved
- New Russian missile fails a 5th test
- CIT to receive $2.33B from government program
- Indian PM: 'Nobody wants war' after terror attack
- Names in the Game
- PM says Guinea's government has not been dissolved
- US 3-month interbank lending rates hold steady
- KMT-CPC forums will continue until peace accord is reached: KMT
- Southwest seeks OK for WestJet codeshare
- November export orders down 28.51 percent
- Many Muslims frustrated with Fort Dix verdict
- Leeds appoints Simon Grayson as manager
- Tea merchant Whittard up for sale
- Van Hanegem fired as FC Utrecht coach
- Leeds facing action after appointing Simon Grayson
- Troops head toward Guinea presidential compound
- EU approves bank rescue packages
- Palestinian leader: Egypt to push for new truce
- Manufacturing sector shows pessimism on prospects
- Fabregas will be out for four months
- January transfer window extended in Scotland
- German frigate begins anti-piracy patrols
- NKorean general threatens SKorea amid tensions
- European stocks edge higher ahead of US data
- Activist ship to sail from Lebanon to Gaza
- Troops head toward Guinea presidential compound
- Roman Catholic patriarch: End Gaza sanctions
- US economy declined 0.5 percent in third quarter
- Poland cuts key interest rate to 5 percent
- Sri Sri Ravi Shankar wraps up trip to Iraq
- 4 animal rights activists convicted of blackmail
- Drivers trapped after water main break near DC
- Mass. man melting snow with blowtorch ignites home
- US drivers trapped after water pipe break
- Fabregas will be out for four months
- Swiss OK $5 million transfer to Philippines
- US man melting snow with blowtorch ignites home
- Clooney to film movie in St. Louis
- Kaohsiung residents urged to eat chicken without fear
- US economy declined 0.5 percent in 3rd quarter
- Pietersen praises his players' spirit
- ProLogis sells Chinese unit, Japan stake for $1.3B
- Huge water main break traps drivers in DC suburb
- Pa. mom sentenced for helping son get weapons
- Serb war crimes suspect pleads not guilty
- Huge US water pipe break traps drivers in Maryland
- AU extends Somalia mandate, will impose sanctions
- Dutch university says it has tribal chief's head
- Oil around $40 on fears of weaker crude demand
- Greek police bus attacked; 3,000 at rally
- Rwanda genocide suspect to go home for Christmas
- Taiwan graded `above acceptable' for living environment: poll
- Germany arrests Rwanda genocide suspect
- US stocks open higher ahead of housing data
- Group declares Guinea coup after dictator's death
- Irish kidnap gang gets
- Irish kidnap gang gets
- Irish kidnap gang gets
- Irish kidnap gang gets
- Irish kidnap gang gets
- Irish kidnap gang gets
- Irish kidnap gang gets euro1.2m to free man's family
- Knox's Christmas wish: warm socks, and freedom
- Spain decides on Sevilla to play England friendly
- Stocks higher ahead of US housing data
- Tina Fey voted AP Entertainer of the Year
- Cyprus: manslaughter charge for Helios air crash
- High-speed rail free shuttle bus services to stop in April
- Almeria hires Hugo Sanchez as coach
- November existing US home sales fall by 8.6 pct
- Obama chooses Lincoln's Bible for inauguration
- China links will help Taiwan build pivotal regional role: MAC
- Arab League chief urges talks with Iran
- Poland's jobless rate rises to 9.1 percent
- Putin: no more cheap gas
- Iraq parliament speaker resigns
- Tea merchant Whittard may be close to collapse
- November new home sales drop 2.9 percent
- Putin: no more cheap gas
- US, European stocks up despite weak economic data
- Barrick Gold appoints new CEO
- President wants investigators out of shadow of former head's scandal
- Grenade blast hurts 16 at concert in Philippines
- The wait is over - the pandas have finally arrived
- Mosley leaning toward fifth term
- US stocks hold gains after poor housing data
- Sarkozy: French auto makers to receive help
- Palestinians get $3 billion in 2008
- 173 people trapped on Singapore observation wheel
- Spanish judge suspended over lesbian adoption bid
- Austrian, German, Swiss insurers delay Turkish dam
- News reports say earthquake shakes northern Italy
- Iraq parliament approves foreign troops
- 'Secret Santas' pass out $11,000 in Detroit area
- Texas report: Abuse widespread in polygamist sect
- French seize 10 tons of counterfeit chocolates
- Chinese hackers condemned for breaking into DPP Web site
- Coca-Cola warned over nutritional claims
- Jets' Ellis fined $10,000 for tossing snow at fans
- World Bank bars dealings with Indian company
- Irish kidnap gang gets €1.2m to free man's family
- Taiwan's status not belittled in pandas' delivery: MAC
- Taiwan’s Nanya Technology mulls seeking government help to extend loans
- Chen case puts focus on Taiwan democracy
- China`s pandas fulfill Taiwan unification mission
- U.S. Q3 GDP fell 0.5%, biggest decline since 2001
- Chinese pandas arrive at Taipei Zoo
- Army seizes power in Guinea after president's death
- Export orders fall by over a quarter
- Taiwan's English environment gets thumbs-up
- Hit 'cape No.7' gets go-ahead in China: report
- Nationalist-Communist forums to persist until peace accord is reached: KMT whip
- SEF rejects CITES' interpretation of 'domestic transfer' of pandas
- Institute home to diverse resources, innovative services
- Jostling protesters decry unpaid leave trend
- CLA to halt foreign labor expansion, media reports
- Famous dumpling house reports profit slowdown
- Taiwanese visitors to meet pandas Jan. 25
- DPP attacks moves to replace judge in Chen Shui-bian case
- Moderate quake rattles Taiwan
- Russian sea-based missile fails again in test, report says
- Japanese emperor turns 75, frets over economy, health
- Interpol chief says India has not shared info on Mumbai
- Bombs found on bus in Philippines
- Sarko struts Napoleonic stuff
- China says it is considering building an aircraft carrier
- Hamas says it could consider new long-term truce with Israel
- Zimbabwe lashes out over Mugabe quit calls
- Insults in Iraqi parliament threaten British troop vote
- Bulgarian winemakers pin hopes on quality
- 'Silent Night' celebrates 190th birthday
- 4,300-year-old tombs found in Egypt
- Christmas tree shortage drives up Danish price
- Drug shields mice against chronic lung disease: study
- U.S., Russian space station crew completes spacewalk
- U.S. warns against Web-sold diet pills
- Polar bear chooses meat over 'lucky' man
- Just a little bit of flab raises risk of heart failure, study suggests
- U.S. sells record debt, China rate cut disappoints
- U.S. approves Chinese steel duties despite WTO challenge
- BofA denies China pressured it to drop sale of bank stake
- Toyota may cut payroll as unsold autos pile up
- Weak sales could topple U.S. carmakers despite bailout
- Celebrate this Christmas at Sherwood with style
- Count Down Party at Sherwood
- More hotels set to open in Phuket over next three years
- Caesar Park Taipei encourages use of Consumer Coupons with extra offer
- Greet the 1st light of 2009 at Lefoo Resort in Kenting
- 'Memory Windows' exhibit opens
- U.S. stocks end lower on more depressing news
- Taiwan stocks post worst two-day drop in two months
- Yen holds steady in pre-Christmas Asian trade
- Oil prices sink further below US$40 in Asia
- Hamburg is Germany's port of rock 'n' roll
- Heartbreak for India's Gambhir as Test drawn
- Scolari silent as Terry red derails Chelsea's title bid
- Crosby ends drought for Penguins win
- Bears ice Packers in overtime on Gould-en boot
- Wang Chien-ming signs US$5m deal
- Bryant powers Lakers past Memphis Grizzlies
- Kuo finally finds his niche in setup role
- Lin thrilled to be making Taiwan golfing history
- Obama review clears staff in Blagojevich probe
- Attempted coup in Guinea after dictator dies
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Biden nixes idea of pet projects in stimulus bill
- Taipei Metro rejects France’s offer of Art Nouveau station pavilion
- Opposition lawmakers seek 'Taiwanese' nicknames for Chinese pandas
- Criminal Investigation Bureau Deputy Commissioner Kao Cheng-sheng passes this morning
- Investor who lost $1.4B to Madoff kills himself
- 14 U.S. Congressmen urge President Bush to care for Taiwan’s human rights
- Taiwan lawmakers say U.S. investigation into double nationality continuing
- Lawmaker Lee Ching-an claims the dual nationality report “not a final result”
- Taiwan to propose model contract for unpaid leave Thursday
- Taiwan plans to lift restrictions on singers and actors from China
- Taiwan insists panda trip was not domestic affair for China
- Taiwan court orders release on bail of ex-top investigator caught in presidential scandal
- To call the Santa Operations Center: 1-877-446-6723, or from Colorado Springs or overseas: 719-556-5211
- Swiss airline's last flight to Libya halted
- Look at long-serving sub-Saharan African leaders
- Prosecutor limits Illinois gov. impeachment probe
- Dollar edges higher vs euro, pound, yen
- Gaza rockets fall in Israel after short lull
- Huge US water pipe break traps drivers
- US criticizes Iran for closing human rights group
- World stocks mixed after more grim US housing news
- Ecuador official admits unhappiness in military
- UK officer faces hearing over alleged party link
- Interpol chief presses India to provide evidence
- FTSE-100 index closes up 6.82 points at 4,255.98
- New York man admits he helped air Hezbollah TV
- US to continue food aid to North Korea
- Totti set to be out for 2 months due to leg injury
- APNewsBreak: Yanks have $26.9 million luxury tax
- US Army halts use of new first aid item
- NYC man admits he helped air Hezbollah TV
- More declines for oil on latest batch of bad news
- UNICEF says cholera has killed 1,174 in Zimbabwe
- Minnesota Senate winner won't be known in 2008
- Sweden seeks $2.5 mln in Liechtenstein tax probe
- US stocks fluctuate as investors sift through data
- 3 Gaza militants killed in clash on Israeli border
- Biden: No pet projects in US stimulus bill
- Nigeria creates ministry for oil producing region
- Ex-Clinton aides to be named US State deputies
- Latin American equities get pre-holiday bounce
- 173 people trapped for 6 hours on Singapore wheel
- American Express gets OK for $3.39B from US
- A look at Guinea's history since independence
- Brazil and France sign arms deal
- Sea-Tac stranded passengers finally flying out
- Man United: FA endangered future misconduct probes
- Mexico's inflation near 6.6 percent
- Iraq parliament speaker quits, troops impasse ends
- Good heavens: Vatican rehabilitating Galileo
- Madoff investor found dead of possible suicide
- Broad pledges $30M to save troubled LA art museum
- American Express gets OK for $3.39B from gov't
- In Guatemala, a steep, rutted road to peace
- Shirtless images of Obama cause stir online
- Arab League chief urges talks with Iran
- Fage creates taste of Greece in upstate NY
- Texas report: Kids in sect suffered neglect, abuse
- US: Ribbon seals not endangered
- Mental patients isolated for years despite laws
- Mentally ill and locked away for a long time
- Bush pardons 19, commutes 1 prison term
- Giant Singapore wheel stalls, trapping passengers
- Nobel official defends disputed China trips
- Where did all of Bernard Madoff's money go?
- New sex-abuse scandal divides Irish Catholics
- Isner, McHale earn USTA's wild cards for Australia
- El Salvador to withdraw troops from Iraq
- LA art museum accepts billionaire's $30M bailout
- Huge water main break traps motorists on Md. road
- Immigrants reshape post-disaster New Orleans
- US court reinstates clean air rule
- Nigeria creates ministry for oil-producing region
- US PGA Tour offers fewer tournaments in the autumn
- Police seek pickup driver in Dallas-area shootings
- Algerian newspaper workers jailed for defamation
- Wells Fargo, Wachovia shareholders approve deal
- Huge US water pipe break traps motorists
- Earthquake shakes northern Italy
- Police: Dominican villagers threatining Haitians
- Blue Jackets activate Klesla
- Madoff investor found dead of possible suicide
- European countries mull taking in Gitmo detainees
- Alabama's Saban AP Coach of the Year
- Nordic countries pledge credit to support Latvia
- ACLU sues Laguna Beach over treatment of homeless
- Report: Romario to sue Vasco for $16.4 million
- Woods' absence opens door for others
- Tea merchant Whittard sold to private equity group
- Springsteen explains quick turnaround of new album
- Gyllenhaal, Gervais among Golden Globes presenters
- Yale agrees to pay $7.6M to resolve allegations
- Mahan nearly matches tour earnings in silly season
- Man wanted by U.S authorities captured in Toronto
- Police stop beauty queen in gun-filled truck
- UN force in Congo warns of rebel build-up
- Vasco signs Paraguayans Vera and Benitez for 2009
- Gay-rights leaders' enthusiasm for Obama subsides
- AP Source: Teixeira agrees to $180M Yankees deal
- New sex-abuse scandal divides Irish Catholics
- Zimbabwe faces bleak Christmas amid food crisis
- 'Rockefeller' lawyers want access to Calif. probe
- Fla. woman claims "Merry Christmas" got her fired
- Madoff investor found dead of suicide
- Lawsuit over 'Kingdom' crash dismissed
- US Senate bill cracks down on bailout recipients
- El Salvador to withdraw troops from Iraq
- Dow falls for 5th straight session on grim data
- US woman claims "Merry Christmas" got her fired
- Man sentenced in killing of rapper's friend
- US securities broker charged with conspiracy
- U. of Mich. fights $1.72M verdict for ex-student
- China sends pandas to Taiwan in charm offensive
- Web site lets Cubans abroad buy gifts on island
- Las Vegas Sands cuts 500 casino workers in Macau
- Obama aide had multiple talks with governor, aides
- Bush pardons man who helped Israel during wartime
- Madoff investor found dead of suicide
- Wal-Mart settles labor suits of up to $640 million
- Irish kidnap gang gets
- Irish kidnap gang gets
- Irish kidnap gang gets
- Irish kidnap gang gets
- Irish kidnap gang gets
- Irish kidnap gang gets euro1.2m to free man's family
- Irish man steals from his business to free family
- US Northeast posts 24 pct Nov. sales decline
- Yankees have no equal _ in spending, not winning
- After the market's unraveling, an arduous recovery
- Mexican beauty queen arrested in gun-filled truck
- US judge leaves PR gov corruption charges intact
- AP Female Athlete of the Year Winners
- Parker selected AP female athlete of year
- Rick Warren: Not anti-gay to oppose gay marriage
- Gold prices decline moderately
- Nations working to secure release of UN envoy
- Treasurys mixed after more auctions
- Bodies recovered from sunken freighter
- Ex-Clinton aides to join US State Dept.
- `Secret Santas' pass out $11,000 in Detroit area
- Gold down
- Amtrak trains delayed by bitter cold, snowstorms
- Injured NZ prop Somerville out to end of February
- SEC acts on credit default swaps
- Recession-proof Yankees keep on spending millions
- Highest test cricket runscorers
- List of scorers of most centuries in test cricket
- Will Obama's stimulus work fast enough?
- Tainted milk scandal company declared bankrupt
- Treasury provides support for 92 more banks
- Schwarzenegger, Dems try to find budget compromise
- Obama, 2 aides met with Blagojevich investigators
- Mexico monthly trade deficit hits record $2.8B
- Officials: Boy, 11, kills cousin, 10, in Fla.
- Tainted milk scandal company declared bankrupt
- Ambassador: Canada govt closure was a needed break
- Texas county continues detention center contract
- Economy and housing sales post declines
- Chavez: Low oil prices won't halt revolution
- Chavez denies helping Iran ship weapons to Syria
- India in focus on and off the field in '08
- NJ tries to end foreclosure-based renter evictions
- Klamath Tribes are seeing a brighter future
- Tired of running, fugitives surrender safely
- Coup declared in Guinea after leader's death
- Man holds child hostage in suburban LA restaurant
- Amid Caribbean slump, Curacao tourism booms
- SF tiger attack victim's family sues city, zoo
- Tuesday, December 30
- US tiger attack victim's family sues city, zoo
- 2 people shot outside Macy's in suburban D.C.
- Police: Dallas shooting suspect is ex-Utah trooper
- 2 people shot outside Mall in suburban D.C.
- Police: Dallas sniper suspect held after standoff
- Boca captures title despite 1-0 loss to Tigre
- Smashed Kurt Cobain guitar sold for $100,000
- Washington Post, Baltimore Sun to share content
- Galaxy sign Jamaica goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts
- GE getting out of Australia mortgage business
- Mo. gov's office settles e-mail deletion lawsuit
- Obama attends memorial for his grandmother 'Toot'
- Securities broker charged with conspiracy
- Many suffered from anti-gay violence in 2008
- Wal-Mart agrees to pay workers up to $640 million
- Investor who lost big to Madoff kills himself
- Armed man holds child hostage in Calif. restaurant
- SEC to charge execs at failed money market fund
- Boca captures title despite 1-0 loss to Tigre
- Congress moves to crack down on bailout recipients
- Police: Dallas shooting suspect is ex-Utah trooper
- New year brings less clarity to Blackwater in Iraq
- SpaceX wins space station supply contract
- Jury orders Pfizer to pay $38 million
- Boy held hostage by gunman taken to hospital
- 1 person shot outside Macy's at suburban D.C. mall
- ProLogis sells Chinese unit, Japan stake for $1.3B
- NYC man to receive 'GETOSAMA' plates by Christmas
- Atty seeks contempt order for Detroit reporter
- Obama attends memorial for his grandmother, 'Toot'
- CIA legend Lawrence 'Larry' Devlin dies at 86
- Gunman killed, boy hurt during LA hostage standoff
- NY man to receive 'GETOSAMA' plates by Christmas
- Obamas' puppy name might bring joy across Atlantic
- Japan Cabinet approves record spending for 2009
- NTSB crew returns to work on Denver plane wreckage
- Alamo seeks removal of religious language in suit
- 2008 Notable Sports Deaths
- Asia stocks fall after bleak US economic data
- Lance Armstrong expecting baby with girlfriend
- Japan's PM says he is not planning snap election
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Asian Tour hits out at rival plans
- Bowl Glance
- Film to be shot in quake-hit city of Chengdu
- Police: Explosion wounds 1 in east Pakistan
- 8 bodies found in plastic bags in southern Mexico
- Toyota's global sales mark worst drop in 8 years
- Big overseas contingent in annual ocean race
- Police: Explosion wounds 1 in east Pakistan
- 2 Hamas militants killed in Gaza blast
- Horned Frogs hand Broncos 1st loss
- Oil steady near $39 as investors eye bad US news
- Japan's PM says he is not planning snap election
- Toshiba to build new battery factory
- Mitchell duties restricted after allegations
- Australia to maintain Iraq presence
- Militants barrage southern Israel
- Sharks pile on early to thrash Canucks
- Vietnam imposes new blogging restrictions
- Pakistan: Car bomb kills 1 near border with India
- Single male rhino, 20, seeks mate to save species
- SKorea stalls on alternative to military service
- Investor who lost $1.4B to Madoff kills himself
- Prosecutor limits Ill. governor impeachment probe
- Economic data expected to show more weakness
- Blagojevich questioning takes up Obama's time
- Bush pardons man for breaking law to help Israel
- Cavaliers win at home again, beat Rockets
- Final phase of elections in Indian Kashmir begin
- Chinese tainted milk scandal company bankrupt
- Sri Lankan aircraft pound rebels
- Soldier mom back to see daughter's 'miracle' steps
- Most Asia markets fall after grim US economic data
- Taiwan party labels 'panda diplomacy' propaganda
- NATO soldier killed in Afghanistan
- Pakistan: Car bomb kills 1 near border with India
- Hong Kong cardinal to retire next year
- GE getting out of Australia mortgage business
- Japan mulls sending ships to Somalia coast
- Hualien tourism festival hopes to lure foreign visitors
- Japan stocks fall on weak US data, Toyota woes
- Officers Club collapses, but most stores are sold
- Tutu: Threaten Mugabe with force
- Sri Lankan fighter jets pound rebels
- New Somali PM resigns over power struggle
- China stocks fall; funding hopes buoy airlines
- Guinea coup leaders announce interim government
- Prices higher on Taipei futures market
- Tutu: Threaten Mugabe with force
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Greek police: 2 weapons used against bus
- UK home prices to dip 10 pct in '09, say surveyors
- Fort Dix tipster seeks a law enforcement career
- Coup leader alleges Guinea importing mercenaries
- Global markets slide after gloomy US economic data
- Germany: 24 injured in nursing home fire
- Reporters see Zimbabwean activist taken to court
- New Somali PM resigns over power struggle
- Philippine police kill 7 suspected extortionists
- Iraqi PM visits Turkey
- Russia expects first deficit in a decade
- Tuesday's Sports In Brief
- Military group: Guinea elections by end of 2010
- AstraZeneca says FDA asks for Seroquel detail
- Military group: Guinea elections by end of 2010
- Giant snowman rises again in Alaska _ mysteriously
- No compromise on Russian gas cutoff to Ukraine
- Names in the Game
- US dollar mixed in Europe
- Hong Kong stock index drop for 4th day
- No compromise on Russian gas cutoff to Ukraine
- Fire breaks out in famed French biology institute
- Gas leak in China kills 17
- Fortis loses
- Fortis loses
- Fortis loses
- Fortis loses
- Fortis loses
- Fortis loses
- Fortis loses euro295 million due to troubled takeover
- Markets slip after gloomy +US economic data
- Markets slip after gloomy US economic data
- Iran's Ahmadinejad to make UK Christmas broadcast
- BG Group fires VP, following share trading probe
- Oil steady below $39 as investors eye bad US news
- Rights activist accused in overthrow plot
- Cadbury sells Australian drinks unit to Asahi
- Zavvi files for bankruptcy protection
- Iraqi ex-speaker: Shoe-thrower brave man
- Zavvi files for bankruptcy protection
- SoCal man killed by cops was 2004 murder suspect
- US denies its volunteers fought with Georgia
- Stock futures point to little changed opening
- Police keep custody of Mumbai gunman
- Fire breaks out in famed French biology institute
- Germany vs Italy in World Court over WWII claims
- Military center tracking Santa's sleigh ride
- Cyprus demining in jeopardy due to lack of funding
- Anglo Irish stock at new low
- Family star may head Toyota in crisis
- Iraqi ex-speaker praises shoe-thrower as 'brave'
- Iran's Ahmadinejad to make UK Christmas broadcast
- FTSE-100 down 31.39 at 4,216.59
- PCB to meet Sri Lankan officials to save tour
- Vale buys export coal assets in Colombia
- Zimbabwe rights activist accused in plot
- Tigers sign former Blue Jay Mench on 1-year deal
- Final phase of elections in Indian Kashmir begins
- Cambrian Mining agrees to Canadian Coal takeover
- New jobless claims jump more than expected
- Durable goods drop 1 percent in November
- Watchdog urges Korean Air to stop sexist hiring
- Aussie arrested in Egypt for mummy smuggling
- Trinidad: Cuba operates on prime minister for free
- Ex-Irish leader Ahern wins rich memoirs deal
- Aston Villa gets chance to crash title race
- New jobless claims jump more than expected
- PCB to meet Sri Lankan officials to save tour
- Voting ends in Indian Kashmir
- AP Sportlight
- November personal spending falls 0.6 percent
- Truck bomb explodes in eastern Pakistan; 1 dead
- Ex-Irish leader Ahern wins rich memoirs deal
- Medvedev: Russia to spend despite crisis
- Desperate Christmas for UK retailers
- US: 3 soldiers killed in Iraq accident
- Ukraine PM accuses President of power grab attempt
- Southwest sells aircraft, modifies fuel hedges
- Chechen woman's murderer freed early
- US: Durable goods drop 1 percent in Nov.
- Oil dips below $37 on bad US news
- Iran's Ahmadinejad: Merry Xmas, bullying powers
- Thousands celebrating Christmas in Bethlehem
- US stocks edge higher in early trading
- AIG buys $16B of CDOs in risk reduction effort
- Voting ends in Indian Kashmir amid heavy security
- US stocks mixed in light, Christmas Eve trading
- 3-month euro interbank rates fall
- UK's FSA imposed a record number of fines in '08
- New York Times Nov. ad revenue drops 20.9 percent
- Greek police: 2 weapons used against bus
- English Football Fixtures
- Stocks mixed in light, Christmas Eve trading
- Turkey, Iraq vow fight against Kurdish rebels
- British couple pleads guilty to sedition in Gambia
- Crisis widens appeal of Islamic finance
- Germany vs Italy in World Court over WWII claims
- Iraq VP assuages Syrian worries over US-Iraqi pact
- Man arrested in park beating of 2 Ariz. boys
- Pope to celebrate Midnight Mass in St Peter's
- California man killed by cops was murder suspect
- Ukrainian serial killer sentenced to life
- AIG buys $16B of CDOs in risk reduction effort
- European Court condemns Aleksanian detention
- Russia, Serbia sign controversial energy deal
- Weapons, ammo, pants seized at Burress' NJ home
- Taiwan should heed `Charter 08` message
- British couple pleads guilty to sedition in Gambia
- UN condemns human rights violations in Myanmar
- Prosecutors to appeal Taiwan ex-president's release Thursday
- Alternative route may replace planned Suao-Hualien freeway at eastern Taiwan
- Taiwan government may allow Chinese investment in ports, terminals
- Japan cabinet passes record budget for 2009
- U.S. initial jobless claims rise to 26-year high
- U.S. store traffic fell 24% on pre-Christmas weekend
- Guinea coup leaders rule out elections for two years
- Chinese artists to get easier access to Taiwan
- Tutu says South Africa betrayed apartheid legacy over Zimbabwe
- Cabinet responds to unpaid leave protests with model contract
- Taiwan drill demonstrates 'no fear' of China
- Lee rejects accusations over dual nationality
- U.S. congressmen send letter to Bush over human rights situation inTaiwan
- Architectural gem Nan Yuan opens to public
- Pianist Lang Lang arrives for Dec. 26 concert, bringing along his mom
- Andy Warhol's pop art to go on view from January 1
- 'Taiwanese' nicknames sought for bears
- Taiwan MPs look gift pandas in the mouth
- Paris surprised over Taipei's rejection of Art Nouveau work
- Institute launches latest web service
- Violence escalates around Gaza Strip
- Grenade blast wounds 26 people in Philippines
- Paulson steals show from the Grinch
- Taiwan should heed 'Charter 08' message
- Prosecutors clear Obama and staff in Blagojevich probe
- Incoming Somali premier quits
- DR Congo sees EU sending equipment, not a full force
- Iran hangs nine murderers in mass execution: report
- Look out, Santa! Germans target empty consumerism
- China builds 'world's largest' ice Santa
- Mexican beauty queen caught in anti-drug raid
- Lucky Aussie cat lands on its feet after falling more than 30 stories
- Rice tops Bush on Chrismas lists
- 'Pec-tacular Obama beach pics spark internet frenzy
- 'Faked' confessional talk shows off the air in China
- Oscars hype begins as ballots mailed
- Unknown Brazilian model gets career boost from toyboy kiss with Madonna
- Single male rhino, 20, seeks mate to save species
- U.S., UK housing downturn deepens
- China protests U.S. import duties at WTO, report claims
- Philippine real estate poised to gain from crisis: consultant
- Japan approves record high budget
- Doubts grow over whether Madoff acted alone in fraud
- Chrysler turnaround plan 'achievable': CEO
- Investor hit by Madoff fraud commits suicide
- U.S. retailers still hurting as holiday season draws to end
- Spend your New Year holiday
in Kenting National Park
- Miramar Garden Taipei brings festival
joy to Mucha Bethany Orphanage
- Wanchai Ferry dumplings sold here
- Kuva-Chateau offers
holiday package
- Royal celebrates 10th anniversary
- 16 youths win achievement awards
- FedEx initiates flight operations test at its new Asia Pacific hub
- Taipei shares close up 0.39 percent on bargain hunting
- U.S. dollar weighed down by new indications of economic weakness
- World oil prices mixed on current economic gloom
- Cross-country ski resort celebrates the simple pleasures
- Bruins beat Devils for six wins in a row
- Recession-proof Yankees keep on spending millions
- Celtics win 19th straight to set franchise record
- Wenger without Fabregas for four months
- Dhoni defends team's tactics after dull draw versus England
- China arrests 59 in Tibet for rumor-spreading
- Christians celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem
- Pope greets Christmas with appeal for abused kids
- Police: Dallas shooting suspect had troubled past
- Diana Chen resigns from Taipei 101 head
- Most Taiwanese still see PRC as `hostile,` finds DPP poll
- China company blamed for toxic milk incident files for bankruptcy
- Taiwan lawmaker in U.S. citizenship spat will stop drawing salary
- World’s tallest building to have new chairperson after January 5: Taiwan Finance Minister
- Taiwan ready to enter era of electronic passport
- Taiwan prosecutors file second appeal against release ex-President Chen Shui-bian
- Taiwan prosecutors file second appeal against release ex-President Chen Shui-bian
- Deicer fumes affect plane passengers at Sea-Tac
- Egypt tries to revive Palestinian faction talks
- West Ham turns down Spurs' bid for Craig Bellamy
- Egypt charges Aussie with smuggling animal mummies
- Guinea coup leader declares himself interim leader
- Dance, dance, dance! Obama will have 10 parties
- Ronaldinho's house broken into in Italy
- Tests show 2 weapons used against Greek police bus
- Christmas at Camp David: For Bush, 1 last visit
- Ronaldo's fiancee set to give birth to a girl
- Ukraine faces gas cutoff over $2.1 billion debt
- Problems seen in e-voting overseas for Americans
- Guinea coup leader declares himself interim leader
- Iraqi Christians celebrate Christms eve
- Deicer fumes affect US plane passengers
- DJ AM files lawsuit in South Carolina plane crash
- US aims to sell IndyMac sale by year end
- Russian leader pledges to continue social programs
- US stocks advance in light, Christmas Eve trading
- Woes on Wall Street coincide with gold coin rush
- Cuba says GDP rose 4.3 percent in 2008
- Reports: Sarkozy relaxes in posh Brazilian resort
- NC store emptied after bullet fired _ by escalator
- 400 dress as Jesus to put Christ back in Christmas
- US store emptied after bullet fired _ by escalator
- Telmex launches Internet newscast
- Guinea coup leader parades through capital
- Single candle marks beginning of Vatican Christmas
- Anglican leader cites small actions to help world
- Toymakers say lead law harms workshops
- US aims to complete IndyMac sale by year end
- Fla. Medicare fraud debate focuses on patients
- US auto ills travel south to Mexico
- Jazz pianist-singer Page Cavanaugh dies at 86
- Oil prices near $35 on more dour economic news
- For E Company, pending deployment upends Christmas
- About the AP project 'Homefront Hamlet'
- Meet the men of E Company
- A National Guard unit at a glance
- Muslim scarf arrest prompts court worker training
- Report: Russian military gets new nuclear missiles
- NY investor who invested in Madoff is found dead
- Family, philanthropy up next for Holmgren
- Medvedev hopes for better ties with US under Obama
- Brazil president signs sovereign wealth fund law
- List of Christmas speakers on Britain's Channel 4
- Shootings mystery unnerves northern border towns
- US Treasurys flat in light holiday trading
- 2 snowmobilers dead in northern Utah avalanche
- Christmas: Bethlehem festive, Gaza violent
- More snow, ice vexes travelers in United States
- CBS sued over 'Two and a Half Men'
- Army says last nerve agent destroyed at Ala. depot
- Iran leader's Christmas message decries bullies
- Ronaldo's fiancee gives birth to a girl
- Gold prices inch higher, energy futures tumble
- 3 brothers, cousin died in Ky. house fire
- USVI diocese loses $2 million in Madoff scheme
- Gold up
- Curacao's historic Jewish population dwindles
- US health care fraud debate focuses on patients
- UN adds nearly US$700 million to budget
- Dollar slips in light holiday trading
- Avalanche danger rises around the West
- Fed makes GMAC a bank holding company
- Cops: Boys beaten at Ariz. park critically injured
- Trinidad's PM returns after cancer surgery
- Obamas begin Christmas Eve with workout
- Boy's letter to Santa inspires outpouring of gifts
- Bleak economic picture emerges from new data
- Bush withdraws 1 of 19 pardons he issued Tuesday
- World markets mixed after gloomy US economic data
- Fed lets GMAC tap bailout fund
- US debates targeting patients in health care fraud
- Kennedy's pursuit of Senate snared in NY politics
- Mexican stocks gain on US spending report
- Northern Calif. home explodes; 5 people injured
- NFL Briefs
- Holiday season magnifies US shoppers' frugality
- Police say beauty queen's bo powerful trafficker
- Toy companies cheer proposed lead rule changes
- Pope ushers in Christmas at the Vatican
- Police use tobacco spit to nab burglary suspect
- UN condemns human rights violations in Myanmar
- Australian signs with Turkish club
- 4 killed in Guatemala market shootout
- Mexico ex-police chief faces drug money charges
- Phelps, space-age suits and 108 world records
- Chinese dairy bankrupt after tainted milk scandal
- Wednesday, Dec. 31
- 5 injured in suburban Sacramento home explosion
- Pope greets Christmas with appeal for children
- Report: 3 injured in Stockholm casino shooting
- Wonton noodles, free shows delight in Hong Kong
- Save the kiwi: New Zealand fights for beloved bird
- 4 years later, tsunami victim rebuilds his life
- Tokyo Disneyland enjoys a recession boom
- 3 injured in Stockholm casino shooting
- UN to work with Commonwealth on Fiji elections
- Agents seize cocaine at US Virgin Islands port
- Fed grants GMAC ability to seek bailout funds
- Longtime gaming holdout Navajos open tribal casino
- Winter brings Yellowstone wildlife close to road
- Gray wolves star attraction of Yellowstone winter
- Caribbean news briefs
- Romeo, black wolf of Juneau, back for the winter
- Supporters trying to raise money for drilling bids
- 5 injured in suburban Sacramento home explosion
- New York Times Nov. ad revenue drops 20.9 percent
- China official gets death sentence for corruption
- Sunken Soviet sub needs buyer _ or it's scrapped
- Founder's grandson may take over struggling Toyota
- Lakers get another shot at Celtics
- 7 lawsuits filed in deadly Los Angeles train crash
- SanFran airport to feature carbon offset kiosks
- Case revived against suspect in Mongolian's murder
- Vietnam inflation rate hits 23 percent
- Bowl Glance
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Truck bomb explodes in eastern Pakistan; 1 dead
- Philippine Muslim militants free student hostage
- 1 dead, 4 hurt in Sacramento-area home explosion
- China to let yuan be used in some export deals
- Strong 6.1 quake shakes southern Philippines
- Ex-trooper suspected in Dallas-area shootings dies
- Livni to Cairo for talk on Gaza rocket attacks
- Vietnam's GDP grows 6.23 percent in 2008
- Notre Dame ends 15-year bowl drought
- 1 dead, 5 hurt in Sacramento-area home explosion
- Iraqi police: Baghdad car bomb kills 2, wounds 13
- Police: Man set up dental office in his kitchen
- Official: 9 dead in Ukraine apartment gas blast
- Official: 11 dead in Ukraine apartment gas blast
- Iran hangs 9 convicts, including 1 woman
- Guinea coup leader gives government deadline
- Transformer fire cuts power to downtown Spokane
- Iraq's Central Bank to reduce interest rate
- Guinea coup head gives leaders deadline to show up
- Japan stocks post modest Christmas gains
- JFE Steel to shut blast furnace as demand falls
- BBC reporter could face 15 years in Thai prison
- Sri Lankan military: Heavy fighting rages in north
- 12 days of Christmas for Bushes at Camp David
- Japan auto production marks worst drop since 1967
- Barak warns Hamas will pay a "heavy price"
- Building collapse in southern Pakistan kills 6
- Official: 13 dead in Ukraine apartment gas blast
- Guinea coup head gives leaders deadline to show up
- Obamas to have turkey, ham for Christmas
- US embassy in SKorea receives suspicious package
- Tourists, locals pray in Bethlehem on Christmas
- Chinese dairy in milk scandal faces $160M debt
- Authority: Siege cost Thai airports $6 million
- Travelers hunker down for Christmas at airport
- Chinese stocks fall to seven-week low
- Troops in Iraq find Christmas in memories
- A pair of polls show tight race for prime minister
- Officials: 19 dead in Ukraine apartment gas blast
- Germans save Egyptian ship from Somali pirates
- For first time, Christmas official holiday in Iraq
- Germans save Egyptian ship from Somali pirates
- Pope decries selfishness in economic crisis
- Egypt urges Israeli restraint on Gaza
- Wednesday's Sports In Brief
- Names in the Game
- 7 killed in Muslim rebel attacks in Philippines
- 65 children sickened by carbon monoxide in China
- Official: No trace of war crimes fugitive Mladic
- 3 dead after man in Santa suit opens fire at party
- Jewish groups blast TV show
- 'Santa' opens fire at Calif. party; 3 dead
- Bangladesh expects better play against Sri Lanka
- Parents of slain rabbi light menorah in Mumbai
- Tree falls on family's car on NJ parkway, kills 2
- Report: Subotic ditches US for Serbia
- Lebanon festive for now, but tough issues ahead
- Man United returns to Premier League action
- 1st tests show water safe after Tenn. ash slide
- Bomb hits French Basque country real-estate agency
- British marine dies in Afghanistan
- 1st tests: Water safe after Tenn. ash deluge
- Stockholm casino shooter still on the loose
- French shareholders want list of Madoff losses
- PFLP leader sentenced to long jail term
- Guinea prime minister turns himself in at barracks
- Bangladesh arrests 3, seize bomb-making materials
- Wife says Nobel Laureate Harold Pinter dies at 78
- Germans save Egyptian ship from Somali pirates
- Officials: 17 dead in Ukraine apartment gas blast
- Wife says Nobel Laureate Harold Pinter dies at 78
- Nobel-winning playwright Harold Pinter dies at 78
- Mother says Souare no longer Guinea prime minister
- New York man killed by avalanche in Austria
- Over 1,000 in Chechnya protest parole of colonel
- Guinea prime minister turns himself in to junta
- Russia launches 3 navigation satellites
- Kennedy, in Senate bid, hasn't shared finances
- Some travelers spend night at O'Hare, roads slick
- Pakistan warns India it will respond to any attack
- Indonesian police torch homes, detain villagers
- 'Santa' opens fire at Calif. party; 3 dead
- Amateurs are trying genetic engineering at home
- Nicaragua turns to wind power, builds 19 windmills
- Queen Elizabeth gives somber Christmas broadcast
- 'Santa' opens fire at California party; 3 dead
- Sri Lankan military repels Tamil counterattack
- Lawyer: Zimbabwe activist's location unknown
- Toyota recalls more than 120,000 cars in China
- Guinea prime minister surrenders to junta
- KMT stakes claim on Taiwan courts
- Workers joining on-job training program to be subsidized: Taiwan CLA
- Taiwan GIO says opening to Chinese performers will increase jobs for locals
- Taiwan’s Cabinet approves NT$8.5 billion export stimulus plan
- Guinea prime minister backs coup
- Pope appeals for peace in Middle East, Africa
- Nobel-winning playwright Harold Pinter dies
- Lee pledges to stop activities
as legislator
- Electronic passport to be available next week
- China detains 59 over spreading 'subversive rumors' in Tibet
- Prosecutors file second appeal against ex-president's release
- Taiwan donates US$50,000 to forest conservation program
- Taipei 101 to have new chairperson in January
- Most Taiwanese see PRC as 'hostile,' finds DPP poll
- Health insurance coverage to include more types of surgery
- Environmentalists oppose Suao-Hualien roadway
- Restrictions eased on officials' visits to PRC
- Nearly 20% of firms not giving bonuses: poll
- New Year flag-raising ceremony to include folk arts festival
- Fed approves GMAC bank request in boost for General Motors
- China to let yuan be used in some export trade deals
- New York Times ad revenue drops 20% from a year ago
- German government may cap new stimulus plan at 25 billion euros
- Wall Street shares gain on holiday bargains
- Oil dips below US$36 amid economic gloom
- Taipei shares close down 0.22 percent in thin trade
- Dollar slips against yen following bleak data on U.S. economy
- Fresh thinking for the new leader of a connected world
- KMT stakes claim on Taiwan courts
- Obama basks in honeymoon with U.S. public: poll
- Israel-Gaza truce unlikely with escalation, says Egypt
- Bush reverses pardon of New York developer
- Army officer declares himself new Guinea 'president'
- Ukraine blast kills 19 people
- Four years later, tsunami victim rebuilds his life
- Lakers, Celtics set for final showdown
- Nation celebrates victory after Vietnam triumph in Thailand
- Tiger Woods' number one status could become vulnerable in 2009
- Japanese actress sees future in Chinese-language movies
- All that glitters is Gold
- New Year's Eve Celebrations
- 2008's quirkiest baby names, from Bronx to Sunday
- CNEX Docu Film Festival 2008
- Taiwan International Visual Arts Center
- National Taiwan Museum
- Taipei Artist Village / Grassmountain Artist Village
- Festive drinks full of sparkle and warmth
- Kathy's Poppy Seed Cranberry Bread
- The many versions of 'A Christmas Carol': Bless them, every one
- The most overexposed celebrities of 2008
- Turn it up: Best tunes of 2008
- The movie year in review: The Top 10
- Eastwood and Jolie sparkle; but 'Changeling' disappoints
- Spiriting up a visual explosion
- Obamas spend low-profile Christmas in Hawaii
- Moblin Enabling Center aims to develop Taiwan as a key center for global mobile computing
- Japan not to prosecute Taiwan captain over sinking near disputed Diaoyutai
- Taiwan prosecutors investigating second ex-President for money laundering
- Taiwan Legislature asks United States for clear reply on double nationality lawmaker
- Taiwan impeaches government water official over bridge collapse during typhoon
- Taiwan court changes judge in corruption cases ex-President, but no ruling on custody
- Russia's ruble drops to 3-year low against dollar
- 12 militants killed in sweep in southern Russia
- Officials: 18 dead in Ukraine apartment gas blast
- Police: Suspect in Christmas shooting killed self
- Lebanese Army finds rockets near Israel border
- Police: Suspect in Christmas shootings kills self
- Utah store has bone to pick with shoplifting dog
- Iraq celebrates first official Christmas
- Israel rejects Egyptian plea for restraint
- Bangladesh arrests 7, seizes bomb-making materials
- Mary Pierce not ready for retirement
- Coroner: "Several" more bodies in ashes of house
- Gov's lawyer asks panel to subpoena Obama staff
- Slow clearance of Antigua flights causing delays
- Governor lawyer asks panel to subpoena Obama staff
- US Homeland Security forecasts 5-year threat view
- Police: 'Santa' gunman kills several, kills self
- `Sopranos' actor `Johnny Cakes' dead in suicide
- Deep snow in West, some travelers wait at O'Hare
- Cabinet choices touch off scramble in states
- US-born defender Neven Subotic to play for Serbia
- 'Sopranos' actor 'Johnny Cakes' dead in suicide
- Blagojevich lawyer wants Obama staff subpoenaed
- Ruling could put 'Watchmen' in jeopardy
- Nobel Laureate Harold Pinter dies at 78
- Police: Tear gas grenade kills 5 in Peru nightclub
- Guinea coup leader solidifies his hold over nation
- Pope appeals for solidarity in tough economy
- Neven Subotic to play for Serbia
- Serbian broadcast warns against hiding Mladic
- Report: Ecuador sells $700 mln debt after default
- Gov's lawyer asks panel to subpoena Obama staff
- Deep snow in West; some travelers wait at O'Hare
- Arrest details on mom of Bristol Palin's boyfriend
- Rural Texas town permits shooting of feral dogs
- Handicapped girl, 7, dies after 5-story fall in NY
- Harold Pinter: A master of the sound of silence
- Police: Suspect in 'Santa' shootings kills self
- GMAC shift means less control for GM, Cerberus
- Eartha Kitt, sultry singer and dancer, dies at 81
- A list of late playwright Harold Pinter's works
- 14 hurt in NY when car crashes into Hanukkah party
- Eartha Kitt, sultry 'Santa Baby' singer, dies
- Police: At least 6 dead in Christmas Eve shooting
- Mexico: 7 cops, drug gang arrested at cock fight
- Dominican cardinal blasts 5 presidential pardons
- Guinea coup leader solidifies his hold over nation
- NY gov. asks for less gossip on Senate appointment
- Japan jobless, consumer prices rise in November
- Philly trying to preserve jobs while making cuts
- NY governor asks for less gossip about Kennedy
- Friday, January 2
- Once world's smoggiest, Mexico City cuts pollution
- Homeland Security turns reality TV star on ABC
- Working off what comes in by e-mail
- Katy Perry fills music's quirky girl void
- Burlesque-loving troupe takes it (almost) all off
- Nazi themes dominate holiday cinema season
- Japan industrial production down 8.1 percent
- Q&A: Whitney Port has a new gig in New York City
- Concert industry posts record year despite economy
- Q&A: Keyshia Cole is done with sad songs
- Winds prevent Washington from crossing Delaware
- Performing arts charging more for premium seats
- `Titanic' duo DiCaprio and Winslet sail again
- A 90-minute makeup session turns actor into Shrek
- Princess Leia writes `Wishful Drinking' memoir
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3
- That Was the Week That Was
- Review: Rourke tears it up in `The Wrestler'
- Review: `Button' dazzles visually, emotionally
- Review: `Harvey' has overload of cliche, chance
- Review: Cruise distractingly bad in `Valkyrie'
- Review: `Revolutionary Road' has no new insights
- Review: `Marley & Me' yanks at heartstrings
- Review: `Bashir' a riveting dance of genres
- 'Persona 4' mixes psychodrama with role-playing
- The top ten music in the United States
- US: 14 hurt when car crashes into Hanukkah party
- Police: 'Santa' shooting kills at least 6 in LA
- Japan industrial production down 8.1 percent
- 3 Chinese navy ships leave for Somalia
- Retailers' holiday sales drop at least 5.5 percent
- Difficult battle to save Olympic baseball venue
- Man in Santa suit kills 7-plus on Christmas Eve
- Marshall Islands flooded, 600 evacuated
- Wild Oats XI takes early lead
- Winter storm blankets West with snow, heading east
- Obama visits military base on Christmas
- Wild Oats XI leads Sydney-Hobart fleet
- Man in Santa suit kills 8, self on Christmas Eve
- Shared meals, prayers to commemorate tsunami
- 2 Chinese go on trial for selling melamine
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Power back on in downtown Spokane after vault fire
- Global minimum and maximum temperatures
- Lakers end Celtics record winning run
- Chinese appliance tycoon's company post suspended
- Obamas to have turkey, ham for Christmas
- Queen Elizabeth gives somber Christmas broadcast
- Guinea to hold funeral for dictator Lansana Conte
- AP Weekly News Calendar
- Another dolphin found dead at Jersey Shore
- Sri Lanka wins toss, bats vs. Bangladesh
- Japan factory output has biggest ever monthly fall
- The Rev. Jesse Jackson warns of `jail hotels'
- Oil rebounds from sharp fall previous session
- Obama stays close to home, military on holiday
- Coral reefs recovering quick from tsunami damage
- Eartha Kitt, sultry `Santa Baby' singer, dies
- Sri Lanka wins toss, decides to bat first
- After-Christmas shopping unlikely to save season
- Singapore manufacturing falls 7.5 pct in November
- US coalition says it kills 11 Taliban in operation
- Asian markets mixed in quiet holiday trade
- Israel transferring humanitarian aid to Gaza
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- E-shopping site to open in China for Japan goods
- Chinese official says many schools still unsafe
- Sri Lanka lose early wicket vs. Bangladesh
- Death toll in Ukraine apartment blast rises to 26
- Sri Lanka claims capture of rebel base
- Shared meals, prayers for 2004 tsunami victims
- Coral reefs recovering quickly from tsunami damage
- Japan factory output has biggest monthly fall
- Japan shares rise despite plunge in factory output
- Philippine rebels to step up insurgency
- Indian inflation continues slide, to 6.6 percent
- Singapore manufacturing, tourism fall in November
- Taiwan prosecutors to probe former President Lee
- Israel transferring humanitarian aid to Gaza
- New Zealand-West Indies scoreboard
- Japanese factory output has biggest monthly fall
- China shares edge lower amid gloomy profit outlook
- Official: Pakistan cancels military leave
- Serbian police: former Kosovo rebel fighters held
- Russia drops ruble for 3rd time in 5 days
- WIndies beat NZ in historical tiebreaker
- SKorean court rules in favor of US beef imports
- Serbia arrests former Kosovo rebels for war crimes
- Police: 13 killed in Iraqi jailbreak
- Japan factory output has biggest fall on record
- Ex-Cambodian king fighting cancer
- Winter storm blankets West with snow, heads east
- Skandia duels Wild Oats XI in Sydney-Hobart race
- Guinea holds funeral for dictator Lansana Conte
- Montenegro to pay families of deported Muslims
- Bangladesh claims quick wickets vs. Sri Lanka
- Guinea to hold funeral for dictator Lansana Conte
- Mormons well-served by self-reliance in hard times
- Police: 10 injured in train accident in Bangladesh
- Thai leader proposes $8.7 bln stimulus package
- For Obama, huge challenges vs. big assets
- Critical reaction to Ahmadinejad broadcast
- Loyalists mourn Guinea's dictator Conte at service
- Thursday's Sports In Brief
- Outlook cloudy for SKorea-US free trade agreement
- 6 Chinese go on trial for selling melamine
- Names in the Game
- Pakistan moves troops toward Indian border
- Police: 13 killed in Iraqi jailbreak
- Pope pleas for end to abductions
- Prices drop on Taipei futures market
- Nearly 5,000 officials punished for corruption
- Plane landing delayed by tardy Xmas tower workers
- Shared meals, prayers for 2004 tsunami victims
- British conjoined twin dies
- Alam: Retain Malik as captain
- Serbia arrests former rebels in war crimes probe
- Underprivileged groups given tickets to Cirque du Soleil show
- Lawyer: Zimbabwe activist held in notorious prison
- West Ham's Ashton facing another three months out
- Oil rebounds from sharp fall in previous session
- Thai leader proposes $8.7 bln stimulus package
- Suspicious powder sent to US embassy harmless
- Taiwan Beer to hit Chinese market in 2009
- Retailers slash prices to entice holiday shoppers
- Coup leaders absent from Guinea strongman's eulogy
- War-crimes dispute poisons Bosnia-Serbia relations
- SKorea says SAIC seeking help for Ssangyong
- Welfare groups to treat 12,000 underprivileged people to dinner
- Violence in Indian Kashmir lowest in 2 decades
- 7th Taoyuan National Book Exhibition to open Dec. 31
- Indigenous Atayal children experience university life for a day
- Stock futures up slightly following GMAC lifeline
- Coup leader absent from Guinea strongman's eulogy
- Spain: PM displeased with fine against judge
- Storm blankets West with snow, ice glazes Midwest
- Men's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- China, Taiwan sign oil cooperation deals
- Bangladesh claims 6 wickets vs. Sri Lanka
- US skier T.J. Lanning crashes in downhill training
- Heel, Innerhofer lead downhill training
- Amazon says 2008 holiday season was 'best ever'
- Spain PM says no more troops for Afghanistan
- Stocks up after GMAC lifeline, dip in retail sales
- English Football Results
- Ex-Kremlin aide elected Norilsk Nickel chairman
- Tevez gives tired Man United 1-0 win at Stoke
- Phelps, space-age suits and 108 world records
- India in focus on and off the field in '08
- Bolt shines on the track in 2008
- Nadal takes over as No. 1 in tennis in 2008
- F1 season to remember on and off track in 2008
- All Blacks rebound from World Cup by dominating
- Role reversal for Europe, America in golf mastery
- Armstrong reigns without a pedal's push
- Spain triumphs as changes sweep through football
- Economic indicators drop to lowest point in nearly seven years
- China should dismantle missiles pointed at Taiwan: MAC committee
- KMT lawmaker surrenders party rights over dual citizenship issue
- Poll: Americans admire Obama most
- Author, publisher defend disputed Holocaust memoir
- Tevez gives tired Man United 1-0 win at Stoke
- Kauto Star wins 3rd straight King George VI Chase
- Dollar moves within tight range in thin trading
- Latin American stocks up, following Wall Street
- Ukraine's parliament urges top banker's dismissal
- Economic planner pitches for gambling industry on offshore islands
- Another ex-president being probed over alleged money laundering
- Government to revitalize 60,000 hectares of fallow land
- Taiwan’s economic indicators drop to lowest point in nearly seven years
- China should dismantle missiles pointed at Taiwan: MAC committee
- Economic planner supports gambling industry on Taiwan’s offshore islands
- U.N. Secretary-General sees Bhutto inquiry in near future
- Pakistan cancels army leave as India tensions rise
- Businesses around world try to boost sales
- Today in history
- Taiwan headline news
- Economic indicators drop to lowest point in nearly seven years
- China should dismantle missiles pointed at Taiwan: MAC committee
- KMT lawmaker surrenders party rights over dual citizenship issue
- Economic planner pitches for gambling industry on offshore islands
- Government to revitalize 60,000 hectares of fallow land
- Tainan County tilapia receives certification
- GIO to cooperate with Michelin Guide in publishing Taiwan guide
- Taiwan map to be redrawn as 3 cities, 15 counties
- Pandas expected to get used to Taiwan soon: Taipei Zoo
- Tainted milk scandal trial opens in China
- All Chen's cases to be handled by one judge
- Chinese ships leave for Somali waters to help tackle piracy
- Taiwan Beer to hit Chinese market in 2009
- Control Yuan impeaches Water Resources Agency
- Legislative Yuan wants the U.S. to make statement on Lee's nationality
- Prosecutors are investigating ex-President Lee Teng-hui
- Coupon bill passes legislature
- Japanese prosecutors decide not to indict ship's captain in Diaoyutai incident
- Underprivileged receive tickets to Cirque du Soleil
- Taiwan's Aid for Trade programs cited by WTO
- IN BRIEF
- Kinmen can become an 'academic island,' says renowned poet
- IN BRIEF
- In quake aftermath, China says many schools unsafe
- Asia at risk of era of mega-disasters: report
- Asia marks four years since tsunami
- Why are we here?
- Save the economy: bail out our kids
- Funeral of Guinea strongman as junta tightens grip
- Syria raises flag over embassy in Lebanon
- Israel opens Gaza border crossings, easing tensions
- Man in Santa suit kills eight people
- Women farmers toil to expand Africa's food supply
- A 90-minute makeup session turns actor into Shrek
- IN BRIEF
- Music and screen legend Eartha Kitt dies
- Performing arts charging more for premium seats
- Sarkozy's art extravaganza fetes Europe at Grand Palais
- Concert industry posts record year despite economy
- Powerchip to submit proposal to Taiwan government for bailout
- Sharp slowdown in profit growth among China firms: government
- China encourages mainland companies to invest in Taiwan
- Japanese production in historic plunge
- Australian retailers expect bumper sales despite crisis
- Russia allows ruble to weaken: central bank
- Japan to go ahead with maglev train despite crisis: company
- Japan's Nissin set to bring instant noodles to Russia
- Taipei shares close up 0.26% in thin trade
- Asian stock markets mixed in year-end lull
- Yen pressured on gloomy Japanese economic figures
- Post-Christmas trade sees oil prices rebound
- Coral reefs recovering quickly from tsunami damage
- Hollywood rolls out the green carpet
- Athletes say the funniest things
- Wells thrills in Chinese TV debut
- 'I'm 100 percent confident' in WBA match: Denkaosan
- Gayle-force blast gives Windies the edge over hosts New Zealand
- Tottenham Hotspur targets Bellamy
- Mason's last-gasp shot lifts Spurs
- Lakers snap Celtics' 19-game winning streak
- Workers’ loan applicant exceeds 100,000
- Tainted milk scandal trial opens in China
- All Chen's cases to be handled by one judge
- Chinese ships leave for Somali waters to help tackle piracy
- Taiwan Beer to hit Chinese market in 2009
- Control Yuan impeaches Water Resources Agency
- Legislative Yuan wants the U.S. to make statement on Lee's nationality
- Prosecutors are investigating ex-President Lee Teng-hui
- Coupon bill passes legislature
- Japanese prosecutors decide not to indict ship's captain in Diaoyutai incident
- Underprivileged receive tickets to Cirque du Soleil
- Taiwan's Aid for Trade programs cited by WTO
- IN BRIEF
- Kinmen can become an 'academic island,' says renowned poet
- IN BRIEF
- In quake aftermath, China says many schools unsafe
- Asia at risk of era of mega-disasters: report
- Asia marks four years since tsunami
- Why are we here?
- Save the economy: bail out our kids
- Funeral of Guinea strongman as junta tightens grip
- Syria raises flag over embassy in Lebanon
- Israel opens Gaza border crossings, easing tensions
- Man in Santa suit kills eight people
- Women farmers toil to expand Africa's food supply
- A 90-minute makeup session turns actor into Shrek
- IN BRIEF
- Music and screen legend Eartha Kitt dies
- Performing arts charging more for premium seats
- Sarkozy's art extravaganza fetes Europe at Grand Palais
- Concert industry posts record year despite economy
- Powerchip to submit proposal to Taiwan government for bailout
- Sharp slowdown in profit growth among China firms: government
- China encourages mainland companies to invest in Taiwan
- Japanese production in historic plunge
- Australian retailers expect bumper sales despite crisis
- Russia allows ruble to weaken: central bank
- Japan to go ahead with maglev train despite crisis: company
- Japan's Nissin set to bring instant noodles to Russia
- Taipei shares close up 0.26% in thin trade
- Asian stock markets mixed in year-end lull
- Yen pressured on gloomy Japanese economic figures
- Post-Christmas trade sees oil prices rebound
- Coral reefs recovering quickly from tsunami damage
- Hollywood rolls out the green carpet
- Athletes say the funniest things
- Wells thrills in Chinese TV debut
- 'I'm 100 percent confident' in WBA match: Denkaosan
- Gayle-force blast gives Windies the edge over hosts New Zealand
- Tottenham Hotspur targets Bellamy
- Mason's last-gasp shot lifts Spurs
- Lakers snap Celtics' 19-game winning streak
- Pandas expected to get used to Taiwan soon: Taipei Zoo
- Taiwan donates rice to Kiribati
- Taipei Guest House to open Jan. 1
- Experts warn of risk of cross-strait economic cooperation
- Tainan County recycling, river cleaning show achievements
- CCA pledges to promote cultural, creative industry internationally
- Tainan County continues providing addicts with clean needles
- Ex-president condemns corrupt politicians, supporters
- Peace Taiwan Awards presented in Taipei
- DPP to convene national affairs conference in 2009
- Parade held in Taipei to boost New Year ambience
- President yet to decide on administrative border redrawing
- Storm blankets US West with snow, ice in Midwest
- Death toll in Ukraine apartment blast rises to 27
- US urging calm over possible Pakistan troop moves
- 7-year-old beaten severely in Phoenix park dies
- Keane double keeps Liverpool top at halfway point
- 27 dead in Ukraine blast, more survivors unlikely
- Street factor in fatal US car-show crash
- A look at economic developments around the world
- Services held across region to remember tragedy
- English Football Summaries
- Crude rebounds, at least briefly
- Kidnappers release Italian woman in Venezuela
- Official: Trinidad should ask Cuba for medical aid
- Utility doubles estimate of Tennessee ash deluge
- Cash-strapped states cut juvenile justice programs
- A state-by-state look at juvenile justice cuts
- Santa-clad killer lost money, dog in divorce
- Madrid want Diarra, Huntelaar in Champions League
- Vendors look to cash in during US inauguration
- French Madoff investor lost his, family's funds
- Libya warns Switzerland over Gadhafi's son
- Montserrat volcano hurls lava, rocks, ash
- Boy Scouts see Hispanics as key to boosting ranks
- 9th body taken from site of Christmas Eve massacre
- 12 cities to host World Cup in Brazil
- Oldest bat celebrates 23rd birthday
- Keane's double keeps Liverpool top of the league
- Mexican beauty queen jailed held in drug probe
- Nigeria military kills 3 suspected militants
- New prosecutor to look at JonBenet Ramsey case
- Writer recalls truth, fiction of `Usual Suspects'
- Kennedy tells AP she'll have to work twice as hard
- US skier TJ Lanning crashes in downhill training
- Senegal's president: leave Guinea junta alone
- 2 Gaza girls killed by Palestinian rocket
- Crude prices rebound, most believe it's temporary
- Bomb kills Canadian soldier in Afghanistan
- Oscar nomination ballots in the mail
- Ninth body found at site of Santa-suit killings
- Utility doubles estimate of Tennessee ash deluge
- Aston Villa draws 2-2 with Arsenal
- Report: Mexican says cops threatened him with lion
- History on the line for Lions in Green Bay
- GM sues bankrupt supplier for access to parts
- China targets pirates in groundbreaking mission
- NZ airliner makes safe emergency landing
- Loyalists mourn Guinea's longtime dictator Conte
- Cruise ship passenger reported missing near Cancun
- Amazon says 2008 holiday season was 'best ever'
- Aston Villa draws 2-2 with Arsenal
- Nottingham Forest fires manager Calderwood
- UN hopeful of Bhutto assassination investigation
- Senegal's president: leave Guinea junta alone
- Ronaldo trains with Brazil's Corinthians
- EU monitors disapprove of Georgian armored patrols
- No invite for Chavez to Puerto Rico inauguration
- Chavez pardons 31 people held for common crimes
- AP Weekly Sports Calendar
- Azerbaijan to vote on scrapping presidential terms
- Toews believes in second chances
- Father, son plead not guilty in Ore. bank bombing
- Treasurys rise in light trading
- Gold up
- Father, son plead not guilty in Oregon bombing
- 2nd boy beaten severely in Phoenix park dies
- Commodities jump alongside oil prices
- NYC man sells bubbly calendars for popping fans
- Stocks up after GMAC lifeline, retail sales dip
- Celtics' 2008 could be among best years ever
- Mutual funds show heavy losses for 2008
- Both boys beaten severely in Phoenix park die
- UN hopeful of Bhutto assassination investigation
- Pakistan troop reports bad news for terror fight
- Latin American stocks gain in light trading
- 9th body found at site of Santa-suit killings
- In the NBA, coaches are slammed and dunked
- Man in Santa suit kills 9, self on Christmas Eve
- Pakistan moves troops toward Indian border
- Police: Santa gunman planned to flee to Canada
- Some doubt GMAC move will help car buyers
- Guyana opposition seeks new public radio station
- Kennedy: Sept. 11, Obama led to public service
- 2 injured in plane that veered off runway released
- Calif. teen's family sues Cigna over transplant
- Wis. dispatcher suspended over mishandled 911 call
- Saturday, January 3
- Brazil to sell bonds to finance sovereign fund
- Caribbean news briefs
- NY police not charging driver in Hanukkah crash
- Police detain Brazil rancher linked to Stang death
- Mexico orders trial of suspected cartel hit man
- Tens of thousands mark Bhutto's death anniversary
- Santa gunman was in bitter divorce, lost job
- Creator of Bolt's Olympic dance slain in Jamaica
- Sweet 16: Heat top last year, beat Bulls 90-77
- Blagojevich says he's fighting for people of Ill.
- Illinois gov says he lives on 'wrong planet'
- Week ends without solution to Calif. budget crisis
- GMAC needs to clear final hurdle for bailout funds
- Obamas visit aquatic park, eat shave ice on outing
- US fund in talks to take over Waterford Wedgwood
- Storm blankets West with snow, ice glazes Midwest
- Cruise passenger reported overboard near Cancun
- Pageant probe after Mexican beauty queen jailed
- Lawmakers demand probe of Mexico beauty pageants
- Blast in central China leaves 13 dead
- Guerin reaches 400 goals, Islanders win
- Illinois gov says he's fighting for his people
- Activists throw rotten butter at Japanese whalers
- US, Canada, Russia, Sweden win at world juniors
- 3 moderate earthquakes hit southwest China
- Wolves beat Knicks to snap 13-game skid
- Randy Johnson, Giants agree to 1-year deal
- Blast in central China leaves 13 dead; 5 injured
- 'Marley' stirs it up with record $14.75 mil Xmas
- 911 call: Woman describes Santa assailant at home
- Feds plan probe into fatal Calif. home blast
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Bowl Glance
- Blackhawks equal team mark with 8th straight win
- Obama stays close to home, military on holiday
- Vietnam mulls freeing 10,000 inmates for New Year
- Elevator accident leaves 17 dead in central China
- Skandia, Wild Oats XI set for tight finish
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Florida Atlantic wins Motor City Bowl
- Kennedy says 9/11, Obama led her to public service
- Sri Lanka out for 293 vs. Bangladesh
- Coalition, Afghan forces kill 6 militants
- SKorea's economy may further slow down in 2009
- Unclear if GMAC met final hurdle for bailout funds
- Blackhawks set record winning streak
- Hawaii island of Oahu without power
- Hong Kong airport baggage handlers launch strike
- Blast in central China leaves 15 dead; 9 injured
- 150,000 Pakistanis mark Bhutto's death anniversary
- 7 people killed in Philadelphia house fire
- Sri Lankan military: Army seizes rebel-held town
- Hawaii island of Oahu without power
- Tainan County tilapia receives certification
- Philadelphia house fire kills 4 adults, 3 kids
- Celtics stunned by Warriors
- GIO to cooperate with Michelin Guide in publishing Taiwan guide
- Car production could fall 35 percent in Thailand
- Calif. family finds $10,000 in box of crackers
- US family finds $10,000 in box of crackers
- 150,000 Pakistanis mark 1 year since Bhutto killed
- Bangladesh loses top order in run chase
- Dozens of HK airport baggage handlers strike
- Pakistan seeks to reduce tensions after troop move
- Hawaii island of Oahu loses power during storm
- Missing Australian feared victim of shark attack
- Police: 2 die in mortar attack on Baghdad square
- Israeli strikes hit Gaza
- Guinea coup leaders seek meeting with diplomats
- Taiwan donates rice to Kiribati
- Israeli strikes hit Gaza
- Philippines: Tardy airport tower workers suspended
- Taipei Guest House to open Jan. 1
- Chinese dairies to compensate melamine victims
- Experts warn of risk of cross-strait economic cooperation
- Bahrain: 14 arrested for plotting attacks
- Tainan County recycling, river cleaning show achievements
- Uganda promises more troops to Congo after attacks
- US military: At least 18 die in Baghdad car bomb
- UN says Zimbabwe cholera death toll over 1,500
- Minister banks state enterprises venturing overseas
- Bangladesh loses 9 wickets in run chase
- Floods could follow ice in Midwest
- Times Square New Year's Eve ball goes on display
- Report: Zimbabwean activists to remain in custody
- Sunderland appoints Sbragia permanent manager
- Christmas straw goat burned down again in Sweden
- Ghana presidential race heads to runoff vote
- Santa gunman had lost job, wife before gory attack
- Prosecutors probe insider trading at Germany's HRE
- Men's World Cup Downhill Training Results
- Leader Liverpool halfway from 19th English title
- Friday's Sports In Brief
- Bahrain: 14 arrested for plotting attacks
- CCA pledges to promote cultural, creative industry internationally
- Walchhofer leads downhill training in Bormio
- Tainan County continues providing addicts with clean needles
- Ex-president condemns corrupt politicians, supporters
- Peace Taiwan Awards presented in Taipei
- Iraqi army: at least 22 die in Baghdad car bomb
- Arab world condemns Israeli attack on Gaza
- DPP to convene national affairs conference in 2009
- UK Minister: Internet age ratings may be needed
- Obama hit by power loss on Hawaii island of Oahu
- Guinea coup leader says unions can help choose PM
- Parade held in Taipei to boost New Year ambience
- President yet to decide on administrative border redrawing
- Gazza's son fears ex-England star close to death
- Pepsi cans Beckham from adverts after 10 years
- Arab world condemns Israeli attack on Gaza
- Russia's Gazprom warns Europe of possible gas cuts
- EU urges halt to Gaza fighting, lift of blockade
- Niche remains for expensive, handmade tombstones
- Scottish Football Results
- Turkey to launch Kurdish TV to take on rebels
- MP3 player lights rescuers' way to missing skiers
- Bangladesh protests Indian oil survey
- Celtic edges Rangers to forge 7-point SPL lead
- Santa gunman lost job, wife before gory attack
- Downhillers worried about icy course in Bormio
- Agencies: Zimbabwe malnutrition, cholera worse
- 5 killed in suicide attack on Afghan police
- Clashes between Somali Islamist militias kill 10
- 3 kids, 4 adults killed by Philadelphia house fire
- Barak: Gaza operation will expand as needed
- Still not clear if GMAC cleared hurdle for bailout
- Report: Australia may take Guantanamo inmates
- Rio Ferdinand's back injury flares up again
- Moan wins Nordic combined World Cup event
- Power outage darkens Obama's Hawaiian vacation
- 10 die in clashes between Somali Islamist militias
- Oahu blackout interrupts Obamas' Hawaii vacation
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Vatican calls for end to Middle East violence
- District court ordered to reconsider ex-president's release again
- Taiwan's Powerchip submits plan for state aid
- General Motors to sell Taiwan venture to Yulon Motor for NT$1
- Taiwan to ease restrictions on mainland spouses
- Israel strikes Gaza Strip in new phase of violence with Hamas
- Zimbabwe refuses transfer of activists to hospital
- China says schools must be made more quake-proof
- Today in history
- Taiwan DPP welcomes government officials to attend 2009 national affairs conference
- Navy, environmentalists settle sonar lawsuit
- Taiwan cargo ships banned to enter Chinese ports
- Former president of Taiwan condemns corrupt politicians
- Israel attacks Gaza, more than 140 reported killed
- China adds 32 deaths to dismal work safety record
- Economic indicators at lowest point in nearly 7 years: CEPD
- China should dismantle missiles pointed towards Taiwan: MAC
- Minister backs expansion overseas for state enterprises
- Experts warn of risks posed by cross-strait economic cooperation
- CPC, Cnooc parent sign accords as ties improve
- China's foreign debt soars: state media
- China set to offer incentives to scrap cars, media reports
- Elpida initiates merger talks with Powerchip, ProMOS
- Gazprom warns Europe on affected gas delivery
- Will 2008 be worst year ever for Wall Street?
- U.S. retail sales figures deepen year-end gloom
- Paulson beats off the Grinch
- Obama's job creation program flunks basic math
- Pakistan says it is ready to repel any Indian aggression
- Chinese firms to compensate melamine tainted milk victims
- At least 18 die in Baghdad car bomb: U.S. military
- Thousands mourn for Bhutto in Pakistan
- An underground fortress of silence is breached
- Jordan seeks to tackle serious child labor problem
- Tributes pour in for British playwright
- As recession bites, Germany opens soup kitchens for pets
- Oldest swinger in town celebrates 23rd birthday
- Peru's Virgin Mary gives birth to baby Jesus at Christmas
- Imagine: John Lennon stars in TV advertisement
- Hollywood stars open wallets for Obama's party
- Safe, sound and delighted with Mexico City colonias
- A revealing insight into the artistry of Graham Greene
- 'Hypocrisy': An 'inevitable' element of democratic life
- Colorless, winter veggies are packed with nutrition
- Cancer drug reverses transplant rejection: study
- Heart and sleep study serves as an alarming wake-up call
- Ferdinand injury is a worry for Manchester United
- Liverpool looks to end year on a high
- Blackhawks beat Flyers to match best winning streak
- Meadowlands is dreamland for Pennington
- Chris Paul powers New Orleans past Houston
- Wounded Warriors rally to surprise Celtics 99-89
- Taiwan headline news
- Cross-strait postal remittance service to begin in mid-February
- Local Deaflympics gold medalists promote 2009 event in Taipei
- Taxi operators feeling economic pinch call for license controls
- Taiwan gets world's highest full-score success rate in math exam
- 52 Taiwanese artists to help Chou Ta-kuan Foundation muster funds
- Formosan black bears spotted near mountain trail in Yushan park
- Guinea coup leader vows to renegotiate contracts
- French pardon of bribe-taker raises hackles
- Israel launches air strikes on Gaza, 205 dead
- Group: Stronger warnings needed in Tenn. ash spill
- Hawaii's Oahu island regains power after blackout
- Ecuador president announces oil production cuts
- Guinea coup leader vows to fight corruption
- Can dolphins survive winter in NJ rivers?
- Turkish parliament cuts spending
- West Bank protests against Israeli strikes in Gaza
- Power outage hits during Obama's Hawaiian vacation
- GMAC quiet on bailout hurdle after deadline passes
- Corruption crisis creates confusion in Illinois
- Brazil's Denilson wants to play in Europe
- Ecuador president plans foreign debt buyback
- Ohio schools keep cafeterias open for holidays
- Honolulu Mayor says power 50 percent restored
- Poland's FM not eager for Guantanamo inmates
- Livni suggests: Hamas politicians could be targets
- EU urges halt to Gaza fighting, backs Egypt
- 3 teen sisters killed in Kabul rocket attack
- Group: Stronger warnings needed in Tenn. ash spill
- Car bombs in Iraq kill at least 25, wound 64
- Volunteers spend week on horse rescue in Canada
- Palestinian leader condemns Israeli attacks
- Bangladesh holds new vote with old names on ballot
- US Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters near St. Croix
- Police: Woman may have been in trunk for 10 days
- 2 dead, at least 50 injured in NM tour bus crash
- District court ordered to reconsider ex-president's release again
- Volunteers spend a week on horse rescue in Canada
- Judge: 2 adoptive dads belong on birth certificate
- Homeless Parisians take over gym amid cold snap
- Analysis: Hamas unlikely to be toppled
- Doors close at about 200 Woolworths in Britain
- Obama visits gym on morning after power outage
- Dutch Football Results
- Jailed Mexican beauty queen forfeits title
- US urges Hamas to cease rocket attacks on Israel
- FC Twente holds PSV to 0-0 draw in Dutch league
- US Atty asks panel not to subpoena Obama aides
- Bolivia miners protest firing by Swiss co.
- Mexico detains presidential guard in drug case
- Ohio centenarian to celebrate 105 at inauguration
- Gov's lawyer asks panel to subpoena Obama aides
- US urges Hamas to cease rocket attacks on Israel
- Guyana sends doctors to treat flood victims
- Author of 'Man of La Mancha,' dies at 94
- Miller skips draw to receive desired late start
- Cuba growth slows to 4.3 pct on food costs, storms
- Israeli assault on Hamas kills more than 200
- Armed gang holds up train in Mexico, robs freight
- Santa gunman lost job, wife before gory attack
- Police: 2 caught with $471,000 at Jamaica airport
- Republican chair 'appalled' by Obama parody
- Samuel Huntington, political scientist, dies at 81
- Obama's Hawaii retreat lost power for 11 hours
- Wild Oats XI wins fourth straight Sydney to Hobart
- Car-crazy Phoenix launches light rail line
- Venezuela to seize gold concessions as oil falls
- Sunday, January 4
- Vietnam whistle-blower suffers for war on graft
- Uproar in Australia over plan to block Web sites
- Hospitals ill from more bad debt, credit troubles
- 2008 Sports At A Glance
- UNDATED: Dec. 27, 2004.
- UNDATED: 3:29:42.
- UNDATED: Asafa Powell.
- UNDATED: Dunedin's Carisbrook.
- Sojourners there for detainees
- UNDATED: the first time.
- UNDATED: six race victories.
- UNDATED: conceding a try.
- Publication of disputed Holocaust memoir canceled
- Detention system criticized as cruel
- US states consider selling off roads, parks
- SAfrican savings clubs brace against bad times
- Hillary Waugh, prolific mystery writer, dies at 88
- Police: Pa. man shot for making noise during movie
- Mexico City bikers preach pedal power in megacity
- As Taliban nears Kabul, shadow gov't takes hold
- Police: US man shot for making noise during movie
- Questions and answers on Obama's overseas playbook
- White, West Virginia beat North Carolina 31-30
- Quintuplets born at New York hospital
- Analysis: Kennedy's shine obscures other hopefuls
- Floods could follow ice in Midwest
- Sri Lankan navy sinks Tamil rebel boat
- Floods could follow ice in US Midwest
- Wizards beat Thunder in matchup of NBA's worst
- Republican chair 'shocked' over Obama parody
- Bolivia acknowledges some illegal coca use
- Publication of disputed Holocaust memoir canceled
- Hawaii's Oahu island regains power after blackout
- 4 kids, 3 adults killed by Philadelphia house fire
- Liberians mourn 7 killed in Philadelphia fire
- Wheeler scores twice, Bruins win 7th straight
- Train derailment in NV to disrupt rail service
- Midwesterners fear floods could follow the freeze
- Venezuela rejects Israel's attacks on Gaza
- Johnson's 41 points lead Hawks past Bulls 129-117
- Bangladesh vs. New Zealand one-day scoreboard
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka one-day scoreboard
- Bomb near Sri Lankan capital kills at least 5
- Malaysia's former king Tuanku Ja'afar dies at 86
- Bangladesh 115 runs behind Sri Lanka
- Wasserman, 'Man of La Mancha' writer, dies at 94
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Lights blink back on after Hawaii power failure
- Navy, environmentalists settle sonar lawsuit
- Bomb near Sri Lankan capital kills 5 troops
- Slovakia routs Latvia in junior ice hockey
- Cal rookie's 1st catch wins Emerald Bowl
- Oahu blackout interrupts Obamas' Hawaii vacation
- Ghana presidential race heads to runoff vote
- US Midwesterners fear floods could follow freeze
- UN debates urging Israel to halt Gaza bombings
- Bowl Glance
- Thai police brace for new, pro-Thaksin protests
- Sept. 11 families ask Bush to OK land seizure
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka scoreboard
- Sri Lanka in strong position against Bangladesh
- Can dolphins survive the winter in US rivers?
- Police: 24 dead in Bangladesh road accident
- 2 Canadian soldiers killed in Afghanistan
- Money for tainted milk victims not enough: lawyers
- Pakistan warned against neglecting terror front
- Rockets almost blow it before eding Jazz
- Police: Bomb kills 5 in northwestern Pakistan
- Colorado avalanche kills 2 snowmobilers
- Iran's president condemns Israel's attacks on Gaza
- Iraqi police say car bomb near Fallujah kills 2
- Bruins make it seven in a row, beat Hurricanes
- New Zealand-West Indies scoreboard
- NZ beats West Indies by 36 runs in Twenty20
- Voting starts in Ghana's presidential runoff
- Asian airlines brace for recession blues in 2009
- Gaza missile hits near city of Ashdod
- China opens 1st road tunnel under Yangtze River
- UN tells Israel and Palestinians to end violence
- Police: Suicide attack near Afghan school kills 7
- NY residents: Good riddance to '08 bank statements
- No sign of Australian feared eaten by shark
- Israeli warplanes pursue Gaza weapons warehouses
- UN urges Israel and Palestinians to halt violence
- Pro-rebel site: 50 Sri Lankan troops killed
- New Yorkers: Good riddance to '08 bank statements
- Police: Suicide attack near Afghan school kills 8
- Cross-strait postal remittance service to begin in mid-February
- Sri Lanka well placed against Bangladesh
- Local Deaflympics gold medalists promote 2009 event in Taipei
- China sets stricter school construction standards
- Court to review release of Taiwan's ex-leader
- Israel strikes Hamas security headquarters
- Olmert: Not clear when Gaza operation will end
- Abbas calls on Hamas to renew truce with Israel
- Palestinians clash with Israeli troops in Hebron
- NZ diplomat says ejection from Fiji unwarranted
- Bode Miller's move to skip draw to be reviewed
- Bike-riding suicide bomber hits Iraqi protest
- Suicide bomber kills 8 near Sri Lankan capital
- Taxi operators feeling economic pinch call for license controls
- Israel considering reserves callup
- Abbas calls on Hamas to renew truce with Israel
- Teenager gives Roar win in A-League football
- Ashley takes Newcastle off the market
- Women's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Moelgg leads women's World Cup giant slalom
- Taiwan gets world's highest full-score success rate in math exam
- Israeli renews strikes on Gaza
- Swiss nuclear smuggling suspect freed from prison
- Bomb kills 26 at polling station in NW Pakistan
- Israel approves callup of reservists
- Sri Lanka in comfort zone against Bangladesh
- Euro currency turns 10; seen fulfilling promise
- The euro at a glance
- Thousands take to the streets to protest Israel
- Bangladesh to hold first election in 7 years
- No clear winner in Kashmir election, officials say
- Spain: big pro-family rally in Madrid
- Skies to clear in Midwest, easing flooding fears
- Pope calls for truce in Gaza Strip
- Man arrested in case of woman kept in car trunk
- Thailand: Thaksin followers begin 3-day protest
- Spain: big pro-family rally in Madrid
- Innerhofer wins World Cup downhill race
- Philippines: Communist rebels attack after truce
- Ties with China do not jeopardize Taiwan's sovereignty: president
- Suicide bomber hits Iraqi Gaza protest
- Newcastle owner gives up on offloading club
- 2 boys playing with grenade killed in Philippines
- Key ally says Somali president will resign Monday
- Guinea soldiers search officer's home for weapons
- Turkey says Gaza attacks a crime against humanity
- Sculptor Robert Graham dies at age 70
- Suicide bomb near Afghan school kills 8
- Panda delivery not internal/domestic transfer: president
- Across Mideast, thousands protest Israeli assault
- MOTC to launch pioneer taxi-sharing scheme Jan. 31
- Marriott in Pakistan reopens after deadly bombing
- Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in protest
- Innerhofer wins downhill for 1st victory
- English Football Results
- Zettel wins women's World Cup giant slalom
- Men's World Cup Downhill Results
- Key Somali official says president to quit Monday
- France says Europe must push for Mideast truce
- Ajax beats ADO The Hague 3-0 in Dutch league
- Egypt suspends 280 police for rights violations
- Greek unionists protest against Sunday shopping
- Foreign journalists ask court for access to Gaza
- Lively leader Liverpool crushes Newcastle 5-1
- Air strike hit border area of smuggling tunnels
- Israeli planes violate Lebanese air space
- First lady says shoe-throwing an assault
- Mrs. Bush: Bush presidency not a failure
- Key Somali official says president to quit Monday
- US: 14 children die in bombing near Afghan school
- GCC summit eyes common currency
- Italy's Innerhofer notches 1st World Cup victory
- Syria suspends indirect peace talks with Israel
- Adams appears headed for form of bankruptcy
- UN rights chief: Israeli force 'disproportionate'
- US: 14 students die in bombing at Afghan school
- Streams rise in Midwest following stormy weather
- Zettel wins women's World Cup giant slalom
- Palestinians cross into Egypt
- US soldier killed in roadside bomb in Baghdad
- Bode Miller's move to skip draw to be reviewed
- Guinea soldiers search officer's home for weapons
- Former Miami newspaper titan dies at age 87
- Palestinians cross into Egypt
- Nordic Combined World Cup Results
- Kuwait scraps joint venture with Dow Chemical
- MAC reaffirms equality in direct cross-strait shipping services
- Israel warns of ground offensive as jets bomb Gaza
- District court ordered to reconsider ruling on ex-president's release again
- Over 50,000 rally as pro-Gaza demos sweep Egyptian cities
- Ties with China beneficial to Taiwan: Ma
- Medalists promote 2009 Deaflympics event in Taipei
- Taiwan gets world's highest success rate in math exam
- Formosan black bears spotted in Yushan park
- Thai protesters rally against new premier
- Bird flu found in poultry in northern Vietnam
- Money for tainted milk victims not enough: lawyers
- Malaysia's former king dies: report
- Pakistan warned against neglecting terror front
- Sept. 11 families ask Bush to OK land seizure
- Ghanaians vote in deciding presidential run-off
- Marriott reopens, three months after bombing
- Change is in the air with
new Iraq accord
- Ma's 'truce' diplomacy
risks Taiwan's future
- Times Square New Year's Eve ball goes on display
- Penguin cancels publication of 'untrue' Holocaust memoir
- Author of 'Man of La Mancha' dies aged 94
- Hillary Waugh, prolific mystery writer, dies at 88
- Taiwan prepares to open up to Chinese students
- Asian airlines brace for recession blues in 2009
- Taiwan home-grown food firms get boost after China's milk scandal
- Bangladesh poll brings hope with a dash of doubt
- Bangladesh eunuchs, prisoners to vote in first elections
- Promoting peace in Afghanistan - with a lighter touch
- Gulf leaders mull splashing out to shore up countries' economies
- Cuba growth slows to 4.3% on food prices, storm damage
- South Korea to spend US$28.5b on energy plan
- Forecasts paint even grimmer picture for global economy in 2009
- Potential collapse of U.S. automakers caps turbulent year
- China invested record amount in Tibet in 2008: state media
- Russian inflation could reach 15% next year, minister says
- Leading bishops slam British government over financial crisis
- Caesar Park Taipei presents
holiday room rate discounts
- The Pandora Fantasy Tea at Miramar
- San Want Hotel Taipei offers
New Year dishes takeout
- MOEA awards local companies
for promoting e-commerce
- See the 1st sunrise
of 2009 at Yilan
coast scenic area
- TSA carriers intend to end
rate reductions by January
- International port traffic seen to drop in 2009
- Evergreen Line to enhance its
North China service network
- Shipping lines say credit woes
compounded demand slowdown
- 'Cosco Oceania' calls at Hanjin
Shipping terminal in Kaohsiung
- Ryder, McCullum onslaught gets New Zealand home
- Wheeler scores twice, Bruins win 7th straight
- Mitsubishi aim to lift Japan gloom in South American Dakar
- City's wealth burdening players, says Hughes
- Capello shrugs off Ramsey comparisons
- Neville happy with Man U position
- Wild Oats XI wins fourth straight Sydney to Hobart
- Mexican billionaire Slim rescues Honda: report
- Artest,Yao boost Rockets past depleted Jazz
- Parker leads Spurs in triumph over Grizzlies
- Taiwan introduces electronic passports
- New job creation program to target white collars
- Taiwan court hears latest prosecutors’ appeal against release ex-President Chen Shui-bian
- Taiwan plans to end quota on spouses from rival China
- Japan stocks rise on insurance merger reports
- Taiwan will not cut interest rates to zero level: Central Bank Governor
- Taiwan county to ask UNESCO to list Pinghsi Sky Lantern Festival as world heritage
- NC Guardsman wants citizenship before deploying
- Anger, sadness over fabricated Holocaust story
- US soldier killed in Baghdad
- Liverpool leads by 3 points after Chelsea slips up
- Kuwait scraps joint venture with Dow Chemical
- Guardsman wants citizenship before deploying
- Ronaldo practices with ball for the first time
- LtGov: Blagojevich out by Lincoln's 200th birthday
- Stoke's Fuller sent off for slapping captain
- Obama adviser says tax cuts will happen
- Guinea coup leaders demote all generals
- Palestinians breach Egypt border fence
- Euro currency turns 10; seen as fulfilling promise
- Leader AZ Alkmaar, Ajax win in Dutch league
- Guyana seeks to contain leptospirosis outbreak
- 1,400 protest in Paris over Gaza fighting
- Pakistan: Marriott reopens as bomber kills 34
- Report: Alonso could join Ferrari in 2011
- Guinea coup leaders demote all generals
- LtGov: Blagojevich out by February
- Chicago's newspapers facing troubled futures
- Hospital goes underground for fear of missiles
- Movie crowds adopt `Marley' with $37M weekend
- Chronology of the euro
- Presidential runoff vote goes smoothly in Ghana
- '40s femme fatale star Ann Savage dies at 87
- Egyptian officer killed in border clashes
- Ask why: States seek efficiency via Japanese way
- English Football Summaries
- Anti-Israeli protests across Europe
- Hezbollah leader says his group is on alert
- Bomb kills 2 Canadian soldiers in Afghanistan
- Israel widens deadliest-ever assault on Gaza
- Man spent days in unnoticed in Pa. family's attic
- Video captures deaths of 14 Afghan students
- Israeli troops kill 2 West bank Palestinians
- US: Zimbabwe could face same fate as Guinea
- Iran sends aid planes to Egypt, destination Gaza
- Man spent days in unnoticed in US family's attic
- Suicide bomber targets pro-Gaza demo in Iraq
- Mrs. Bush, Rice: Bush presidency not a failure
- Polar plunge fundraisers proliferate
- Chaos in Gaza as Israel's strikes continue
- Rock songwriter Delaney Bramlett dies in LA at 69
- Saudi cleric calls for targeting Israel
- Bahrain TV airs terror plot confessions
- NY residents: Good riddance to '08 bank statements
- Rock songwriter Delaney Bramlett dies at 69
- 3 killed in avalanches in Western US staes
- 3 killed in avalanches in Western US states
- Dictator Stalin voted third-greatest Russian
- Had a bad year? '08 memories get shredded in NYC
- Israeli troops mobilize as Gaza assault widens
- Suspect arrested after Mich. officer fatally shot
- Spokeswoman: NV derailment won't disrupt service
- Bahrain TV airs terror plot confessions
- Recovery of Colo. crash victims delayed til spring
- Jamaicans return to crime-wracked enclaves
- 2009 Sports calendar
- March
- Mexico reports 7 dead in Tijuana weekend shootings
- June
- Avalanche kills skier at Wyoming ski resort
- September
- Recovery of Canadia crash victims delayed
- Sen. Craig restroom tanking as tourist destination
- Man exonerated in rape case charged with murder
- In Chile, 3 more false dirty-war victims
- Chavez spars with Catholic leader over term limits
- Teen arrested after Mich. officer fatally shot
- Israeli and Hamas truce demands
- Rice: Obama election encourages people worldwide
- Mexico sentences migrant smuggler to 60 years
- DePaul beats Alcorn State 90-67
- Dictator Stalin voted third-greatest Russian
- Tourism drops at Idaho senator's sex sting stall
- Outgoing PR governor bids farewell on Facebook
- Bradley beats S. Illinois 79-63
- Woody Allen plays jazz in Poland
- Man spends days unnoticed in Pa. family's attic
- Man spent days unnoticed in US family's attic
- 'Sandy' Colton, former AP photo editor, dies at 83
- 1940s 'femme fatale' star Ann Savage dies at 87
- Woody Allen jazzes it up at Warsaw concert hall
- Belgian King designates new prime minister
- A chronology of Israel's relationship with Gaza
- Futile first: Lions 0-16 after 31-21 loss to Pack
- Relatives mourn family slain in Santa shootings
- Johnson, Texans end Chicago's season, 31-24
- Big Ben gets concussion; Steelers rout Browns 31-0
- Norwood runs for 2 TDs; Falcons edge Rams 31-27
- TVA head pledges to test wells near coal ash spill
- Obama again works out on Marine base
- Wall Street faces record losses in 2008
- Bad harvest, low demand threaten Pacific fishermen
- 27 dead in Ukraine blast, more survivors unlikely
- Mexico's Slim denies bid for Honda Formula-1 team
- Lions finish winless season with worst NFL record
- Obama monitors Israeli attacks on Gaza
- Puerto Rico's homicide rate climbs to 802
- Caribbean news briefs
- Anthony scores 32 in return, Nuggets beat Knicks
- How normal will life be for Obama's famous tweens?
- Monday, January 5
- Reports: 3 Japan insurers in merger talks
- Church shooting puts spotlight on Knanaya religion
- Child maids now being exported to US
- Cold War humanitarian program had covert side
- FBI's Eagleton files show no health details leaked
- TVA head pledges to test wells near coal ash spill
- Wall Street ending 2008, year of record losses
- High wind knocks out power to 370,000 in Mich.
- Bangladeshis go to polls for first time in 7 years
- Pro-Thaksin protesters ring Thai Parliament
- Canada beats Kazakhstan 15-0 in world juniors
- George Francis, oldest man in the US, dies at 112
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- Blackhawks win team-record 9th straight
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- High wind knocks out power to 413,000 in Mich.
- Philadelphia mom of 3 victims preaches fire safety
- Chinese officials told tone down New Year partying
- Foreign exchange rates
- Bangladeshis vote for 1st time in 7 years
- Lions lose finale to end NFL-first 16-0 season
- Key events in Bangladesh since 1971 independence
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Oil jumps above $39 as Israel-Gaza conflict widens
- Quake sends tremors through NW Pakistan
- Oldest man in the US dies in Sacramento at 112
- Explosion levels Long Island house; no injuries
- Study: Family behavior key to health of gay youth
- Blagojevich attorney to submit Obama report
- Police fatalities move downward in 2008
- Blagojevich lawyer to submit Obama report to panel
- Gaza complicates Obama's policy in Mideast
- Officials: Bomber kills 2 north of Afghan capital
- Cavaliers cool off Heat 93-86
- China calls for immediate halt to Gaza attacks
- Kerry urges caution on 'hot pursuit' in Somalia
- NFL Playoff Glance
- China ties recent bomber to July bus blasts
- Myanmar signs gas deal with China
- Suicide bomber kills 2 north of Afghan capital
- Uganda: Rebels suspected in alleged church deaths
- Fatalities feared in Canada avalanches
- Israeli officials: 4 wounded in stabbing attack
- Somalia's president to quit after 4 years in power
- GM supplier Delphi suspends work at China factory
- Poll: Public support for Japan PM plunges
- Israeli killed in Ashkelon
- CLA launches new plan to stabilize job market
- President calls for private investment in 12 infrastructure projects
- Somalia's president quits after 4 years in power
- Asian stock markets rise modestly in thin trade
- Novartis acquires license to CMV vaccine candidate
- Trials open for 4 over China tainted milk scandal
- China stocks fall on supply, earnings fears
- Broom factory at Wyo. prison opening to visitors
- Oil jumps to near $40 as Israel-Gaza clash widens
- China, Russia top brass hold first hot line chat
- TVA to test water wells, air purity near ash slide
- Chinese teen to attend Obama inauguration
- Central Taiwan farm produce to go on sale in Hong Kong, Macau
- Magnitude 4.8 quake near Greek island, no injuries
- World stock markets advance in thin holiday trade
- Pakistan army calls for ease in tensions
- Russia's Central Bank lets ruble drops to new low
- US dollar dips against euro, British pound
- Israeli assault targets symbols of Hamas power
- 18 injured in Bangladesh in election day violence
- Survey: UK house prices down 9 percent in 2008
- China coal miner talks with power producers fail
- Egyptian foreign minister in Turkey for Gaza talks
- Hundreds protest Gaza air strikes in Baghdad
- Lovers to ring in 2009 with love declarations at Sun Moon Lake
- Paul Jewell quits as Derby manager
- Uganda rebels accused of massacre at church
- Taiwan to issue ePassports starting Tuesday
- Kosovo guerillas given 30-day detention
- Suicide bombings kill 5 near Afghan capital
- Prices flat on Taipei bourse
- Pakistan army: We must 'avoid conflict' with India
- Suicide bombings kill 5 in Afghanistan
- Barak: "War to bitter end" against Hamas
- HK stock index advances 1 percent
- Sweden urges due process for Iraq detainee
- Asians call on Israel to halt deadly Gaza raids
- Ill. commission seeks birthday cards for Lincoln
- Somalia's president quits after 4 years in office
- Fighting rages in northern Sri Lanka
- African Union suspends Guinea following coup
- DPP urges CLA to lower laborers' relief loan interest
- UK retailer Adams on the brink of bankruptcy
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Prices mostly higher on Taipei futures market
- Liverpool captain Gerrard arrested over assault
- 50 hurt in Philippine Christmas party collapse
- Hundreds protest Gaza air strikes in Baghdad
- Trials open for 9 over China tainted milk scandal
- US dollar mixed in European morning trading
- Indian painter Manjit Bawa dies at age 67
- Performance bonuses for state firm workers to be slashed: MOEA
- Moderate quake jolts central China; no injuries
- Nearly 200,000 without power in Michigan
- Barenboim: Violence won't resolve Mideast conflict
- Turkey suspends mediation between Israel and Syria
- Activists to send aid boat to war-hit Gaza
- Names in the Game
- Weekend Sports In Brief
- One in four Taiwanese are from Hakka ethnic group: government survey
- Europe, Asia markets advance in thin holiday trade
- Oil jumps above $40 on Gaza conflict
- UN says 50 more Zimbabwe cholera deaths in 3 days
- Taiwan to be first stop of Andy Warhol's Asia exhibition
- Germany sides with Israel over Gaza escalation
- Recession likely to bottom out in mid 2009: central bank
- Iranian group registers volunteers to fight Israel
- Yale club with noted members faces tough times
- FTSE-100 share index up 100.72 points at 4317.31
- Activists ready for boat trip to war-hit Gaza
- Nantou County, Zhejiang Province step up cultural exchanges
- Hoffman, Hopper among Critics' Choice presenters
- Plane accidentally starts with girl, 6, inside
- Putin says Russia's goals remain despite crisis
- 3 Thai soldiers, 1 civilian killed in south
- 600,000 UK layoffs in '09, says personnel group
- Non-league Droylsden expelled from FA Cup
- Ghana: Narrow lead for opposition candidate
- Egypt allows aid to enter Gaza border crossing
- WHO reports nearly 50 more cholera deaths
- Poor, underprivileged eligible for health insurance fee subsidies
- Iranian group registers volunteers to fight Israel
- Stocks signal higher open as oil prices rise
- Bangladeshis vote for 1st time in 7 years
- Croatia: No more Sunday shopping; retailers object
- MOFA’s emergency center for overseas travelers to open Jan. 1
- Vaughan out of England squad for West Indies tour
- Rally in Chechnya to protest parole of colonel
- Thousands protest Gaza assault in Lebanon
- Brazil's Silva: New economic measures by Jan. 20
- Insurers' natural disaster losses rise in 2008
- 9 Zimbabweans brought to court in Mugabe plot case
- Man charged with attempted murder of nurse
- Rebels kill several border guards
- Foreign aid program to help Taiwan increase global visibility: DOH
- Government to cancel ID application quota for Chinese spouses: MAC
- GMAC stays mum on bailout hurdle
- Ghana: Narrow lead for opposition candidate
- US stocks signal higher open as oil prices rise
- Egypt takes in first wounded from Gaza
- Nigeria arrests suspected militant commander
- Nearly 300 immigrants feared dead off Indian coast
- UK pound drops to record low against euro
- KMT, DPP lawmakers agree on heavy penalties for human traffickers
- English amateur player sent off after 3 seconds
- Fritzl incest victims leave clinic
- AP source: Lions fire Marinelli after 0-16 season
- US stocks narrowly mixed as oil prices rise
- Catholic priest leads protest march across Ireland
- Officials: Tests show Cherepanov was blood doping
- Turkey warns Gaza crisis could escalate
- Government set to renovate traditional markets: MOEA
- Cleveland Browns fire coach Romeo Crennel
- Scuffles outside Israeli Embassy in Athens
- Somali president quits amid international pressure
- Taiwan economy likely to rebound in mid-2009: President Ma
- Businesses evacuated after explosion in Savannah
- Jets fire Mangini after 3 seasons
- Latam stocks up slightly, echoing Wall Street
- Cricketers subjected to tougher anti-doping code
- Women's World Cup Slalom Results
- White House demands Hamas stop firing on Israel
- Navy and allies seize 20 tons of drugs since Oct.
- Hollywood's happy, even without a record year
- Interbank lending rates ease
- Somali president quits amid international pressure
- Ex-president's indictment chosen top 2008 Taiwan news story
- Thousands protest Gaza assault in Lebanon
- US seeks 147-year sentence in Taylor torture case
- Cemex sells Canary Island operations
- Court confirms sentences for Djindjic's assassins
- Former prosecutor hit with stiff sentence for sexual misconduct
- Hamas: No truce before Israel stops attacks
- White House demands end to violence in Mideast
- Riesch leads women's World Cup slalom
- Argentine government intervenes in TGN
- Dollar trades mostly lower, but rises vs pound
- Red Cross sends medical supplies to Gaza hospitals
- President's lack of days off draws attention
- Lions fire Marinelli after winless year
- Jets fire coach Eric Mangini after 3 seasons
- Search continues for missing cruise ship passenger
- Overstaying Tibetans to be granted temporary residence
- KMT camp floats PRC-Taiwan alliance balloon
- Ex-president detained again
- Scientists eye unusual swarm of Yellowstone quakes
- Court reviews ruling on Chen Shui-bian's release
- More Chinese spouses to be allowed to apply for residence
- Israel declares area around Gaza closed military zone
- Electronic passports launched
- Over one in four Taiwanese is Hakka: survey
- Interest rates will not be cut to zero: Central Bank
- CLA launches new plan to stabilize local job market
- Pandas sniff at Taiwan bamboo, lose weight
- Shoppers flock to Taiwan's biggest outdoor night market
- Consumers have little faith in job situation
- Taoyuan County hosts 'English-language villages'
- Taiwan to be first stop of Andy Warhol's Asia show
- Pinghsi festival to be considered for UNESCO cultural heritage status
- Thai protests force PM to delay speech
- Generations going to start to thank Bush, says Rice
- North Korean leader Kim Jong-il appears at large public event
- Obama right on choosing Warren to give inaugural invocation
- KMT camp floats balloon of PRC-Taiwan alliance
- China steps up effort to ease India-Pakistan tension
- Chinese official sacked after photos show luxury tastes
- Philippine mayor investigated over attack on golfers: official
- China puts 4 more on trial in milk scandal
- How normal will life be for Obama's famous tweens?
- Stalin voted third most popular Russian
- 'Marley & Me' top dog at busy Christmas box office
- Divorce inquiries increase in China
- Virtual jam sessions becoming new trend
- Family behavior key to health of gay youth: study
- Oldest man in the U.S. dies at 112
- Kuwait cancels mega-deal with Dow Chemical
- Euro currency turns 10; seen as fulfilling promise
- Shares in Japan insurers surge on merger reports
- Britain faces 600,000 job redundancies in 2009, forecast shows
- Myanmar signs gas deal with South Korea, India, and China
- German finance minister rules out slashing taxes to shore up economy
- China to raise export tax rebates
- Sheraton Pizza Pub introduces 'Go Italian'
- Royal Chiao Hsi to host New Year Eve beach theme party
- Thailand offers Taiwan visitors
'Gold Quality Journey' special
- Plaza International Hotel
presents festival meal special
- Contemporary Art
Fair slated for May
- La Fusion offers festival takeout dishes
- III launches MEC and offers Moblin technology service
- Stocks inch ahead in thin year-end trade
- Taipei shares close down 0.20 percent
- Oil jumps above US$39 as Mideast conflict widens
- Wall Street ending 2008, year of record losses
- Euro rises in Asian trade on Israel-Gaza violence
- Winless Lions set new benchmark for NFL futility
- No Honda buyout, says Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim
- Sydney-Hobart handicap winner
- Swimsuits affecting credibility, says top coach
- Byfuglien leads Blackhawks to ninth consecutive win
- Chelsea slip-up leaves Liverpool leading by 3 points
- Chelsea can catch Liverpool in 2009: Scolari
- Hughes assures Sturridge over City future
- Vietnam wakes to big hangover after soccer win
- Five teams punch NFL playoff tickets in frantic season finish
- Anthony returns with a flourish for Nuggets
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Mexico to try 6 Colombians on drug, weapon charges
- Taiwan ex-President Chen Shui-bian back in prison after marathon court session
- Singapore accepts cabinet spokeswoman as new Taiwan representative: Premier Liu
- Oil above $40 as investors eye Gaza conflict
- Taiwan talking to China about WHA attendance: Taiwan President
- 70 percent of Taiwanese fear for job in 2009: Magazine survey
- Taiwan's participation in WHA being discussed with China: president
- Taiwan Yuan Shan Club of Kaohsiung cancels layoffs after protests
- CO2 levels higher than acceptable in most Taipei department stores
- Evergreen Group head says no layoffs despite bleak economy
- Clintons to join NYC mayor for New Year's Eve
- Stocks pull back amid Middle East tensions
- Albanian parliament amends electoral law
- Study: Black-on-black homicides rising among teens
- Study: Homicide rate rising among black US teens
- Vigilante killer Ellie Nesler dies at 56
- Rooney's agent loses appeal against ban, fine
- US vigilante killer Ellie Nesler dies at 56
- Russia lets rouble fall again
- Witnesses report massacre at church in Congo
- Underground explosion rocks Savannah's downtown
- Ash flood may change way TVA handles coal waste
- Blagojevich lawyer: Impeachment not justified
- Ex-NYC police commissioner Kerik pleads not guilty
- Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with Greek police
- US dollar mostly down in European trading
- Ski Jumping World Cup Results
- FTSE up 102.76 points at 4,319.35
- Santa shooter had been bound for Iowa, not Canada
- Economic downturn reaches curbside trash in Utah
- Report: NKorea's Kim cheered at concert appearance
- Ill. gov. lawyer: Tapes don't show illegal actions
- White House blames Hamas for new Mideast violence
- Sri Lanka's Central Bank takes over private bank
- Activists set off on boat trip to war-hit Gaza
- Riesch wins women's World Cup slalom
- Dow Chemical may seek lower price for Rohm & Haas
- Flooding the latest weather threat in Midwest
- 8 snowmobilers missing in Canadian avalanches
- US police fatalities move downward in 2008
- Oil prices flat despite conflict in Middle East
- Hard to hear at holiday parties? Blame your brain
- Officials: Cherepanov took performance drugs
- Report: HP sells printers in Iran with third party
- A look at economic developments around the world
- US seeks 147-year sentence in torture case
- Zimbabwean activists in court in Mugabe plot case
- Madoff liquidation trustee seeks $28M for costs
- Rate on 6-month Treasury bills hits record low
- Gaza protests from Mideast to European capitals
- Amoroso returns to Brazilian club Guarani
- UN ambassador: Israel seeks to 'destroy' Hamas
- Turkish youth convicted of stabbing priest
- Marine jet crashes near NC base, no word on pilot
- Israel hits at Hamas roots in new airstrikes
- Obama returns to gym, vacation
- Curator pf NYC museum retires
- Ashdod hit in rocket strike
- Prosecutors file to release Blagojevich recordings
- GMAC stays mum on debt swap
- Treasurys ratchet higher amid Middle East tensions
- Fewer US deportees being sedated for removal
- Israeli minister to meet with Sarkozy in Paris
- Riesch wins women's World Cup slalom
- Kerkorian sells remaining Ford shares
- Pilot killed in jet crash near NC Marine base
- Lawyer: Sudanese opposition leader detained
- Marine jet crashes near US base, killing pilot
- NYC tourism up but growth is slower
- Government official killed in southern Russia
- Japanese 'tenant' leaves Mexico City airport
- Oil ends above $40 as Middle East fighting rages
- Defiant Hamas hits Israel with dozens of rockets
- Vigilante killer Ellie Nesler dies at 56
- Search canceled for woman missing from cruise ship
- Riesch wins slalom; Vonn leads World Cup
- Gazans pay price of Israel's strikes against Hamas
- Mass. says new pot law allows other THC drugs, too
- Record number of NYC tourists but slowed growth
- Trying to prevent lymphedema after breast cancer
- Search stops for US woman missing from cruise ship
- Scenic Pakistani valley falls to Taliban militants
- Pilot killed in jet crash near NC Marine air base
- Protesters in Venezuela condemn Gaza assault
- US population up 2.7 million this year
- Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina takes lead in Bangladesh polls
- Pilot killed in jet crash near Marine air base
- Over 400 Cubans wait to seek Spanish citizenship
- Fox says it will try to stop 'Watchmen'
- UN: 1 Darfur peacekeeper dies
- US stocks pull back amid Middle East tensions
- Judge rejects class-action status in trailer suits
- Search suspended for missing cruise ship passenger
- Jamaican officials seize guns, ammo hidden in TVs
- SEC approves new rules for oil reserves
- Analysis: Israel keeps objectives vague
- Well water near Tenn. spill may be unsafe
- Sudanese opposition leader briefly detained
- Gold up
- Jazz great Freddie Hubbard dead at 70
- Banks, investment firms reduce borrowing from Fed
- Explosion at Arizona grain silo severely burns 3
- 15-year-old Bronx girl accused of killing 2 men
- UN demands immediate Gaza cease-fire
- `Valkyrie' non-flop augurs well for Cruise, UA
- Blagojevich lawyer says impeachment not justified
- French fashion designer Ted Lapidus dies
- Gold, energy rise amid fighting in Middle East
- English Football Results
- Berbatov gives Man U 1-0 win over Middlesbrough
- Venezuelan economy grew 4.9 percent in 2008
- Banks, investment firms reduce borrowing from Fed
- Police: 6 bodies recovered in Canada avalanches
- Deal reached in yearslong Mich. wetlands dispute
- Scientists watch unusual Yellowstone quake swarm
- Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina takes lead in Bangladesh polls
- French fashion designer Ted Lapidus dies
- Family of missing cruise woman believes she jumped
- Northwest seeks to delay some U.S.-China service
- Caroline Kennedy draws criticism after latest tour
- Latin America stocks rise on higher oil prices
- Family of missing US cruise woman says she jumped
- NJ rules against church group in gay rights case
- Coup leaders seize cars from regime loyalist
- Bad recycling: Pay stub used as bank robbery note
- 3 private investors seek to purchase IndyMac
- South Korean company to repair Ecuador refinery
- Obama makes third trip to golf course in Hawaii
- Maine bishop threatens to punish vocal activist
- Fire damages structures at sect's Texas compound
- UN demands immediate Gaza cease-fire
- US bishop threatens to punish vocal activist
- Young women make their bows at NYC debutante ball
- Explosion at Arizona grain silo burns 3 workers
- 'Marley & Me' earns $50.7M box office biscuit
- UN ambassador: Israel seeks to 'destroy' Hamas
- Kerkorian sells remaining Ford shares
- Deal reached in decades-old Mich. wetlands dispute
- Canadian citizen charged with spying for Iraq
- NY judge may weigh wider Madoff investor relief
- Taiwan court sends former president back to jail
- Treasury provides financial support to 43 banks
- Israeli airstrikes kill dozens of Gaza civilians
- Will wild Vancouver weather disrupt games?
- The Russians are coming? Get the trawlers
- Sweden cruises past Latvia 10-1
- Palin's daughter gives birth to son named Tripp
- Canadian citizen charged with spying for Iraq
- Wis. Web site image sends Capitol to Minneapolis
- Blagojevich lawyer says impeachment not justified
- Soldier alleges military pattern of Christian bias
- 'Marley & Me' earns $36.3M box office biscuit
- Teel leads Rutgers to 29-23 win in Papajohns Bowl
- Antigua seeks $30M loan to weather fiscal crisis
- US governor must set election to replace Emanuel
- Republicans want say in stimulus plan
- NY Boy Scout earns all 121 merit badges, rare feat
- Tuesday, January 6
- Ecuador uses social security agency to fund budget
- GMAC receives $5B in bailout funds
- GM looks to secure 1st portion of government aid
- Billy Graham moves church membership
- Ex-Bush aides say he never recovered from Katrina
- Fighter pilot, documentary filmmaker Aanenson dies
- Supermarket roof collapses in snowy Spokane, Wash.
- Fallout begins after dismal US holiday season
- Molotov cocktail thrown at Chicago synagogue
- Mexicans return home for migrant truck competition
- Gerrard charged with assault after incident at bar
- Tiny province longs for Mother Russia's embrace
- Architects create American-style suburbs overseas
- Amway angling for a comeback in US
- Commodities markets expected to stabilize in 2009
- Economy threatens cities' fights vs. homelessness
- GMAC receives $5B in bailout funds
- Taiwan shares open higher
- UN official says Israel attacked during lull
- Police: 7 bodies recovered in Canada avalanches
- Girl dies on cold walk; dad charged with murder
- Mexicans return home for migrant truck parade
- Foreign exchange rates
- Man charged with bat beating of 2 boys in Phoenix
- Pro-Thaksin protesters ring Thai Parliament
- Christmas killer may have planned to kill more
- Rangers score four in third, beat Isles 5-4
- Former premier Hasina wins Bangladesh polls
- Chinese dairies to compensate sickened babies
- Canada stays perfect with 5-1 win
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Bangladesh's Hasina wins 1st election in 7 years
- Suns overcome Nash's bad back to beat Thunder
- Oil above $40 as investors eye Gaza conflict
- Police: 'Jena Six' teen shoots self, is treated
- Jail term for US child abuser upheld in Cambodia
- Father of 11-year-old hypothermia victim charged
- Ford announces new self-parking technology
- China Eastern Airlines bailout raised to $1 bln
- Asian markets gain on higher energy stocks
- Obama makes third trip to golf course in Hawaii
- China's Hu calls for faster rebuilding in Sichuan
- Young women bow to society at NYC debutante ball
- Anxiety, satisfaction in Israel over Gaza assault
- Japan stocks rise as Nikkei ends worst year ever
- Sri Lanka declares 2nd innings at 405-6
- Coroner can't explain Australian's Croatian death
- Israeli navy ship turns back Gaza protest boat
- Sri Lanka declares at 405 takes commanding lead
- Analysis: Gaza crisis may hurt Obama peace efforts
- HK lawmakers slam HSBC role in Lehman bonds sale
- Thai PM says his goal is to heal political divide
- Malaysia to train mediators to defuse racial spats
- Iraq to offer 10 fields in 2nd oil licensing round
- Asian markets gain, led by higher energy stocks
- Thailand blocks 2,300 Web sites
- Bonuses, elite rep help boost Marine numbers
- Former president admits to lie about secret diplomacy
- Hasina wins Bangladesh's 1st election in 7 years
- NZ airline flies jetliner partly run on veggie oil
- Furor over Sydney plan to ban topless sunbathing
- Rutgers wins Papajohns Bowl, Missouri takes Alamo
- Ma says talks underway on UN role for Taiwan
- Oil near $40 as investors eye Gaza conflict
- Official: US supply route closed in NW Pakistan
- Taiwan shares rise on China banking hopes
- SKorean stocks, won close worst year since 1997
- Family: Missing Fla. woman likely jumped overboard
- Spill may have permanently altered Tenn. community
- Pakistan: India moves troops toward shared border
- Japan auto sales plunge as young lose interest
- Family: Missing US woman likely jumped overboard
- Taiwan will not propose WHA bid at WHO board meeting: MOFA
- NKorean defectors to stand trial in Myanmar
- Hezbollah watches for now as Israel hits Hamas
- SKorean university to stop seeking cloning patent
- China energy chief: crisis chance to up reserves
- World markets gain, led by higher energy stocks
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka scoreboard
- Drogba says he lost will for football
- Euro higher against dollar as pound drifts lower
- US: Roadside bombs in Afghanistan double in 2008
- Hong Kong baby suspected to have mild bird flu
- Prices higher on Taipei futures market
- Yemeni protesters attack Egyptian consulate
- Prices surge on Taipei bourse
- Official: US supply route closed in NW Pakistan
- Guinea coup leaders name civilian prime minister
- Iran bans advertisement in newspapers on US tours
- Shoe-throwing Iraqi journalist's trial postponed
- Iran confirms jailing of Iranian-Canadian blogger
- Sri Lanka cruises toward win in 1st test
- Chinese shares fall in slow preholiday trading
- Vacationers catch US alligator on Australian coast
- Profile of Bangladesh's new leader
- Iraq to offer 10 fields in 2nd oil licensing round
- Ghana opposition candidate predicts victory
- Gazprom threatens to cut gas to Ukraine
- Iran confirms jailing of 2 AIDS experts
- China names ambassador to SE Asian association
- Hong Kong baby living in China has mild bird flu
- British prime minister won't back assisted suicide
- Kidnappers free 5-year-old girl in Philippines
- Gazprom threatens to cut gas to Ukraine over debt
- Pro-India parties to take power in Indian Kashmir
- Israeli warplanes slam Hamas government compound
- SKorean bank: Ssangyong aid depends on China owner
- Police: Santa gunman in US planned to kill more
- China Eastern Airlines bailout swells to $1 bln
- Gimotive/Stankiewicz seeks bankruptcy
- Jackie Chan voted vice chairman of China film body
- SKorean stocks finish worst year since 2000
- Guinea coup leader names civilian prime minister
- French fashion designer Ted Lapidus dies at 79
- New Belgian government to be sworn in
- Japanese man visits Taiwan for reunion with former nanny
- Floods hit Mozambique, killing at least 1 person
- Activists calling for release of Suu Kyi arrested
- France, England clash over time standards
- Gaza protest boat heading to Lebanon
- Monday's Sports In Brief
- 11 Palestinians taken to Cairo for treatment
- Officials: Ebola virus outbreak kills 11 in Congo
- Singapore agrees to GIO minister being representative: premier
- World markets gain, led by higher energy stocks
- Nearly 300 immigrants feared dead off Indian coast
- Officials: Ebola virus outbreak kills 11 in Congo
- US dollar mixed in Europe, gold down
- Gaza dominates Gulf leaders summit
- 'Terminator' to be preserved in US film registry
- Spain's population up 2 percent to 46 million
- Shoe-throwing Iraqi journalist's trial postponed
- Ghana opposition candidate predicts victory
- Liverpool backs Gerrard after assault charge
- Gazprom threatens to cut gas to Ukraine over debt
- Political influence suspected in ex-president case: DPP chair
- US city mayor under fire for threatening libraries
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Official: Ethiopia will leave Somalia this month
- Hearing scheduled on $28M Madoff trustee request
- Survey: credit tightening for German firms
- Toll express lanes ease traffic on urban highways
- US ambassador: Roadside bombings double in 2008
- Wall Street points higher after modest decline
- Freedom and democracy are Taiwan's soft power: president
- Egypt refuses full opening of Gaza crossing
- London's FTSE 100 index up 44.13 at 4,363.48
- Gaza protest boat back in Lebanon
- Oil near $40 as investors eye Gaza conflict
- US diplomat says Afghan road bombings up in 2008
- SKorea's industrial production plunges in November
- Prosecutor: Men stole presents as kids slept
- Red Cross sending 10 tons of medical aid to Gaza
- UK house prices fell 12.2 pct year-on-year in Nov.
- Sri Lanka in command of 1st test versus Bangladesh
- Egypt refuses full opening of Gaza crossing
- Names in the Game
- SKion takes 88.3 percent of Altana
- Serbia President replaces army chief
- MOE launches 'Host Taiwan' program for foreign students
- Dick Clark, 79, is still rockin' New Year's Eve
- Libya orders further oil cuts of 20K bpd
- Pakistan closes US supply route to hit militants
- Militants attack, Egypt refuses to open border
- EU ministers meet on Gaza crisis
- Children's book based on Holocaust story is pulled
- MK Dons manager Roberto Di Matteo extends contract
- Russian law signed extending presidential terms
- Portsmouth defender Belhadj signs permanent deal
- Gaza protest boat sails into Lebanon
- Premier confident in Taiwan, sets agenda for 2009
- UK small-business group wants credit card rate cap
- German inflation down to 1.1 percent in December
- US home prices post 18 pct annual drop in October
- Israel will defend its people at all costs: Israeli representative
- Bulgarian union protests Greek attack
- British opposition leader calls for 2009 election
- German drug czar seeks ban on Spice
- SKorean lawmakers ordered to end protest
- Wall Street opens higher after GMAC financing
- Homeless people increasing, age decreasing: Taipei officials
- Oil dips below $40 over world economic concerns
- Latin American stocks rise on oil gains, GMAC aid
- Cross-strait cooperation may help Chinese become world heritage
- Israel's Peres says Gaza campaign was unavoidable
- Grand Hotel retracts decision to lay off workers
- British couple sentenced for sedition in Gambia
- December consumer confidence drops to all-time low
- December consumer confidence drops to all-time low
- Attack on Somali market amid political crisis
- Madoff liquidation trustee receives $28M for costs
- China offers $1M in emergency aid to Palestinians
- US stocks hold gains after disappointing data
- Driver in hot water after plow falls through ice
- Pound's flirtation with euro parity hits tourists
- Defense official: Israel considering truce offer
- US home prices post 18 pct annual drop in October
- Spain may enter recession by end of year
- Libya orders oil cuts of 270K bpd
- Police urged to curb rising bicycle thefts
- Mexico calls off search for cruise passenger
- Clintons to help ring in new year in Times Square
- Dollar dips vs yen, euro; higher against pound
- PCB: Sri Lanka's visit clashes with its own tour
- 1 year after Kenya vote, tensions still high
- AP Sportlight
- Ukraine says it will pay off gas debt
- Vitesse Arnhem fires Hans Westerhof as coach
- NASA reports graphic details of Columbia deaths
- NASA reports graphic details of Columbia deaths
- California sues to block Bush species rules
- Taiwan KMT lawmaker withdraws from party over citizenship issue
- Taiwan banks may cut rates on company loans, Central Bank says
- New NASA report details final minutes of Columbia
- Taiwan to spend NT$200 billion to help key industries
- Belgium's Van Rompuy named PM after coalition deal
- Russian leader signs presidential term extension: Kremlin
- Obama Senate seat replacement named by embattled Governor
- NZ airline flies jetliner partly run on biofuel
- Israel rejects international calls for truce in Gaza
- Yuan Shan workers get layoff reprieve
- Israel rejects international calls for truce in Gaza
- Chen returned to jail, may appeal
- Yuan Shan workers get layoff reprieve
- Singapore accepts appointment of Shih
- Opinion polls reflect unhappiness about economy, Ma's government
- Israel's envoy to Taiwan defends Gaza operations
- Ma claims Taiwan is talking to China on WHA attendance
- Japanese man visits Taiwan for reunion with nanny
- No bid for Taiwan observership at next WHO meeting, says MOFA
- Political influence suspected in ex-president case: DPP
- Tibetans granted temporary residency
- Ex-president returned to jail, may appeal
- Landslide win for Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh poll
- Two more go on trial over China tainted milk scandal
- Pakistan urges India to resume dialogue and relocate troops
- Iraq shoe-thrower trial postponed
- Capitalism is worst system except for the rest
- Chen detention hurts trust in Taiwan courts
- Thai PM dodges protesters to give first speech
- Opposition candidate stays ahead in Ghana vote count
- Vietnam jails five for trafficking women
- Nine activists detained for Aung San Suu Kyi protest in Myanmar, say witnesses
- Guinea junta names civilian prime minister
- China's great migration wrenched back by crisis
- 2008: Asia's year of 'dashed expectations' and vulnerability
- Hard to hear at holiday parties? Experts say, blame your brain
- New Year on hold as 2009 made to wait a second
- 'Bedtime Stories' is a bit of a snooze
- 2008 celeb hookups, and a split we all saw coming
- Japanese 'tenant' leaves Mexico City airport
- Treasury to provide US$5 billion to aid GM financing arm
- Japan shares rise as Nikkei ends worst year on record
- China Eastern Airlines bailout raised to US$1 billion
- Billionaire investor sells remaining stake in Ford Motor Co.
- Ford announces new self-parking technology
- Key events that hit financial markets in 2008
- Greet the New Year at Sunworld Dynasty
- Ruan Weng-mong holds metal
artwork exhibition in Taipei
- Evergreen Laurel Taipei
- San Want Taipei
presents year-end
dinner party special
- New jewelry for the Year of the Ox
- Hotel Royal Hsinchu offers
Chinese northeast cuisine
- Gloria Prince introduces Business Suite Package
- Wall Street falls on failed Dow Chemical deal
- Oil prices stay above US$40 a barrel in Asia
- Taiwan share prices close up 3.91 percent
- Euro bounces back in Asian trade following Middle East conflicts
- Wall Street falls on failed Dow Chemical deal
- Oil prices stay above US$40 a barrel in Asia
- Taiwan share prices close up 3.91 percent
- Euro bounces back in Asian trade following Middle East conflicts
- Cradle of faiths
- There are 3 in for the title, says Fergie
- Second successive slalom win surprises Riesch
- Pistons cool off hot Magic with a solid team effort
- Rangers rally to stop losing run with win over Islanders
- Favorite-free playoffs offers chances to fresh faces
- Sparano brings the Dolphins back from oblivion
- Ex-Eastern Multimedia Group president Gary Wang sentenced 18 years in Rebar scam case
- NYE minus VIP equals partying at home for many
- Daliao Township toxic gas result to come out this week: Taiwan EPA head
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Report: UK database could be privately managed
- Gazprom profits triple in Q2, before crisis hit
- Rice works phones aggressively on Gaza crisis
- Bad fish: Italy seizes tons of spoiled seafood
- Group sues to block restrictive adoption law
- US: Rice works phones aggressively on Gaza crisis
- Colombia: FARC to name place for hostage release
- Bangladesh elections said to be free and fair
- Israel mulls truce offer on Day 4 of Gaza assault
- Mexico calls off search for cruise passenger
- UK vet dies 68 years after "posthumous" honor
- Arab outrage over Gaza carnage targets Egypt
- New Belgian government sworn in
- Obama online supporters key to pushing his agenda
- Illinois governor to make public statement
- GM offers 0 pct financing in big sales push
- First black player in NHL awarded top honor
- Krstic joins Thunder after Nets don't match offer
- Wall Street gains as GMAC gets financing
- Guyana, Suriname to boost phone, Internet service
- US group sues to reinstate firearms ban
- Unemployment climbs to 7.5 percent in Chile
- Ghana presidential vote to be rerun in single area
- Report: Blagojevich to pick Senate replacement
- Judge rules against WaMu confidentiality request
- London's FTSE 100 index up 73.33 at 4,392.68
- Ukraine says it will pay off gas debt
- White House: Bush calls Abbas, discusses Gaza
- Aid group: 400 dead in eastern Congo massacres
- Ecomomic news drowns out geopolitics in oil market
- SEC halts alleged Ponzi scheme targeting Haitians
- Biovail recalls some Ultram ER lots
- Iraqi shoe thrower trial postponed
- US dollar mostly higher in Europe, gold down
- Tales from the tour in 2008
- ACLU of Arkansas sues over adoption restrictions
- Virgin to offer London-Puerto Rico flights
- Rights group sues over adoption restrictions
- EU ministers meet on Gaza crisis
- Ill. governor expected to name Obama replacement
- Thai PM dodges protesters for first key speech
- Broadway lights to be dimmed for Harold Pinter
- 2 letters from Titanic passengers up for auction
- Ex-US Army engineer pleads guilty to spy charge
- Illinois Gov. has man for Obama Senate seat
- Ex-Army engineer pleads guilty to spy charge
- South Carolina woman dies in Bahamas car crash
- Ill. governor expected to name Obama replacement
- Dubai braces for new year filled with uncertainty
- Bangladesh ex-PM Kahleda Zia rejects polls result
- Naimova banned for 2 years for doping offense
- Ghana presidential vote to be rerun in single area
- Illinois governor to name Obama replacement
- Mexico lifts meat import suspension from 20 plants
- Iranian leader presents bill to cut subsidies
- Unemployment climbs to 10.8 percent in Colombia
- Pakistan: India moves troops toward shared border
- NATO bolsters security in Kosovo town
- Activists urge Obama to rethink US role in Mideast
- Adopted daughter of Mia Farrow dies at 35
- Israeli leaders meet to decide on next move
- Trial of Sudanese for ICC collaboration postponed
- Investors drop out of Colorado pipeline project
- Palestinian rocket hits Beersheba
- Lark Previn, daughter of Mia Farrow, dies at 35
- Ryan wins NFL Offensive Rookie award
- NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year
- Suspected Saddam Hussein spy in NY court
- 8th body recovered in Canada avalanches
- Sony Open missing Hawaii's 2 teens
- Lawyer: Ill Former Yukos executive freed on bail
- Zia rejects Bangladesh election results
- Dubai cancels New Year's festivities for Gaza
- Ga. sex offenders must hand over online passwords
- Banned words list offers no 'bailout' to offenders
- US group sues to reinstate firearms ban
- Body of eighth man found in Canadian avalanche
- Sex offenders must hand over online passwords
- Rapper DMX pleads guilty to drug, theft charges
- NM sect leader gets 10 years for molesting girls
- Israel mulls truce offer on Day 4 of Gaza assault
- Man charged in Hudson killings appears in court
- Dow Chemical ends year wresting with ugly surprise
- US sect leader gets 10 years for molesting girls
- Illinois governor names Obama replacement
- 58 years for gang leader in Wis. slaying, torture
- Ill. governor names Burris to replace Obama
- Illinois governor names Senate pick
- Calif. sues to block Bush endangered species rules
- Actors Bacon, Sedgwick among Madoff victims
- Iranian students break into UK Embassy residence
- Clintons to join NYC mayor for New Year's Eve
- Man charged with spying for Saddam denied bail
- Lawyer: Jena Six teen shot himself out of despair
- Israeli media: Sarkozy to visit Jerusalem
- Defying Senate, Ill. gov. names Obama replacement
- Dow Chemical ends 2008 wrestling with surprise
- Lawyer: Ill Former Yukos executive freed on bail
- Discarded lottery ticket resurfaces a $650K winner
- Ian Snell to pitch for Puerto Rico at WBC
- Blagojevich names Senate pick for Obama seat
- US, UN, EU, Russia urge immediate Gaza cease-fire
- Sheffield United striker arrested over death-crash
- Ancient ship found buried near Argentine river
- Alleged scheme targeted Haitians, bilked $23M
- SEC's enforcement accountant to leave next month
- Rockets re-sign 42-y-o Dikembe Mutombo
- Jamaica installs anti-crime cameras in rough town
- Ohio anti-bias worker sent racist, sexist e-mails
- Lobbyist linked by Times to McCain sues paper
- Expert finds 9-year-old murder suspect incompetent
- Mats Sundin practices with Canucks for first time
- US concerned by detention of academic in Iran
- AIDS skeptic Christine Maggiore dies in LA at 56
- Pilot in fatal fire crash warned of high winds
- Ex-Army engineer pleads guilty in NY to spy charge
- US, UN, EU and Russia urge instant Gaza cease-fire
- Fed to start buying mortgage-backed securities
- Wis. court: Nude people still have privacy rights
- AIDS skeptic Christine Maggiore dies in US at 56
- Landowners sue TVA for $165M over coal ash spill
- Kennedy's 'you knows' become political fodder
- Defiant US governor names Obama replacement
- NFL confirms 2010 Pro Bowl will be in Miami
- Man being prosecuted in NM under federal fetus law
- Nevada's No. 2 pleads not guilty to money charges
- WBA reviewing Valuev's win over Holyfield
- US court: Religious objection won't stop DNA test
- Lobbyist linked by Times to McCain sues paper
- Gold down
- Dollar higher against pound, euro; dips vs yen
- SEC rejects suspension of accounting rules
- French family rescued from raft in Caribbean
- Aston Villa back in top four with 1-0 win at Hull
- Fed to start buying mortgage-backed securities
- Gold, oil falls as investors coast to year-end
- Willie O'Ree receives Canada honor
- Man charged in Hudson killings appears in court
- Man charged with spying for Saddam denied bail
- Bayer sues Abbott, alleging patent infringement
- US judge reviewing detainees OKs detention of 2
- Aston Villa back in top four with 1-0 win at Hull
- EU ministers call for Gaza cease-fire
- Rockets re-sign Dikembe Mutombo
- Hundreds protest Israel in US
- Denver Broncos fire coach Mike Shanahan
- Landowners sue TVA for $165M over coal ash spill
- Obama: governor's appointee should not be seated
- US approves new HIV blood test from Roche
- Latin American stocks rise on GM financing arm aid
- AIDS skeptic Christine Maggiore dies in LA at 52
- AIDS skeptic Christine Maggiore dies in US at 52
- Treasurys rise on more negative economic data
- NZ wins toss, bowls in 1st one-dayer
- Rapper DMX pleads guilty to drug, theft charges
- Madoff liquidation trustee receives $28M for costs
- Shame to fame: Dolphins proud again
- Bush calls Abbas to discuss Gaza
- US Embassy in Brazil receives suspicious package
- Facts about Ill. Senate appointee Roland Burris
- US consumer confidence drops to all-time low
- 7 years after Super Bowl, Warner back in playoffs
- Blagojevich's choice puts Burris back in spotlight
- US, UN, EU and Russia urge immediate Gaza truce
- Homicides down 15 percent in Philadelphia in 2008
- Warren's inauguration prayer could draw more ire
- Rape conviction upheld despite juror's sex crime
- Country Music shrine to keep historic instruments
- Companies force workers to take unpaid vacation
- In communist Cuba, a whiff of rugged individualism
- From a jungle hut, Castro led final push to power
- Death Valley works to preserve night sky
- Mexico, US set extradition records in 2008
- Lawyer in Alamo case: Bible no defense for abuse
- Knight rider: Queen honors Olympic champion Hoy
- On death row, Nigerian draws the hanged
- Duck's tale helps kids understand disabilities
- Judge awards $65m to men taken from USS Pueblo
- Thrice-built house embodies Haiti aid shortfalls
- Honors for fantasy writer, rock star and Olympians
- Just a second, 2009 _ the Earth needs to catch up.
- Denver Broncos fire coach Mike Shanahan
- Mo. governor to join Massachusetts equity company
- Hundreds in Mich., NYC protest strikes on Gaza
- Wednesday, January 7
- Russia, US amend trade agreement on pork, poultry
- Cincinnati closes the book on 2001 race riots
- China dairy manager on trial for milk scandal
- Woody Harrelson weds longtime love in Maui
- Loser rejects results in Bangladesh's election
- Hundreds in US protest strikes on Gaza
- Waterford Wedgwood shifts to Asia to save company
- US, China mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties
- Chronology of US-China relations
- Car wash worker chases off robber, ends up in jail
- Toronto-bound Skyservice flight diverted to DomRep
- Defiant Ill. governor names Obama replacement
- Krstic joins Thunder after Nets don't match offer
- China dairy manager on trial for milk scandal
- Ex-wife's friend: Gunman distant after marriage
- Panama searches for plane seen crashing into lake
- Taiwan shares open higher
- Sharapova withdraws from Hong Kong exhibition
- Children's book based on Holocaust story is pulled
- Loyola of Chicago beats Alcorn St. 88-52
- Loyola of Chicago beats Alcorn St. 88-53
- Toronto-bound jet diverted by agitated passenter
- Caribbean news briefs
- 4 North Koreans defect by sea to South Korea
- Foreign exchange rates
- Toronto-bound jet diverted by agitated passenger
- Un-Happy Birthday for LeBron: Heat beat Cavs
- Backstrom and Theodore lift Capitals to 4-2 win
- New Zealand-West Indies scoreboard
- Rain washes out first one-dayer
- Hoy Nueva York stops print publication
- Marine legend Lt. Gen. Victor Krulak dies at 95
- Indonesian court acquits spy of murdering activist
- Tycoon gets 18 years for hollowing out Rebar Group
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Oil steady near $39 in light New Year's Eve trade
- 2008 winds down with 843 killings in Tijuana
- United States rolls past Kazakhstan 12-0
- 1 person dead in shooting at Dallas store
- US-led coalition kills 11 militants in Afghanistan
- Gerrard due back in training after assault charge
- Li, China Netcom sweeten PCCW privatization offer
- Indonesian court acquits spy of murdering activist
- Bomb at checkpoint in southern Philippines kills 1
- Report: Malaysia may spend more to boost economy
- Bowl Glance
- AMERICAS NEWS AT 0500 GMT
- Madoff set to disclose list of holdings
- Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka scoreboard
- Thailand anti-government protests suspended
- Taiwan's citizens a step closer to visa-free entry to U.S.
- Problems with US health care only getting worse
- China's Hu urges closer ties with rival Taiwan
- Taiwan looks to settle trade dispute with China through arbitration
- Ashraful century leads Bangladesh fightback
- Judge agrees to change date for MGA to pull Bratz
- Sri Lankan rebels open to peace talks
- Asia's bull run ends in 2008 with record falls
- Bangladesh: Hasina pledges to end violent politics
- Celtics lose again, beaten by Blazers
- Oil falls below $39 in light New Year's Eve trade
- Israel pushes ahead as Gaza assault enters day 5
- Report: LyondellBasell mulls finances
- Sri Lanka wins 1st test vs. Bangladesh
- China dairy boss delayed reporting quality issues
- Kouchner considers Israel trip over Gaza violence
- 2008 a year of triumph and tragedy for China
- Bangladesh election winner urges loser to concede
- Pakistan kills 3 in Afghan supply route operation
- 15 mobile phone companies join recycling program
- Volunteer Iranian bombers ask to go to Israel
- Sri Lanka wins, sees off Bangladesh fight
- Credit Suisse makes swap for stake in Aberdeen
- World bids a relieved adieu to a rocky year
- Indonesian spy chief cleared in activist's murder
- Asia stocks close out grim 2008 with a whimper
- Students cut electricity to protest power cuts
- New GIO spokesman vows to be diligent, attentive
- Ethiopians packing up to leave Somalia
- MOFA calls for cease-fire in the Middle East
- Oregon downs Oklahoma State in Holiday Bowl
- Egypt cancels official New Year celebrations
- Malaysia may spend more to boost economy in 2009
- Prices lower on Taipei futures market
- Vulnerable Israeli homefront rethinks withdrawals
- KMT accepts legislator's offer to quit party over citizenship issue
- Prices flat on Taipei bourse
- Turkish PM tours Middle East for Gaza talks
- Ethiopian troops packing up to leave Somalia
- Euro higher edges up against dollar to $1.4091
- Czechs taking over EU presidency
- Cambodian court suspected killers
- Iraq announces 2nd oil licensing round
- 10,000 people expected to enter calligraphy record attempt
- Denkaosan wins WBA flyweight title
- China approves long-delayed 3G mobile licenses
- Volunteer suicide bombers seek to attack Israel
- 11-year-old US hypothermia victim to be cremated
- India coast guard retrieving bodies of immigrants
- Dubai New Year ban over Gaza sparks confusion
- Chinese shares end 2008 down 65 percent
- Health insurance subsidy to cover all children from poor families
- Report: Bomb explodes in Spain's Basque region
- EU joins US in criticism of Azerbaijan's media ban
- UK housing most affordable in 5 years, says HBOS
- World markets closing out 2008 with a whimper
- HK stocks gain slightly, end year down 48 percent
- Philippines braces for bloody New Year's
- Ex-mayor killed in Russia's volatile south
- NYC mayor cozies up to Democrats as election nears
- Authorities to provide more medical resources for remote villages
- US dollar mostly lower in European morning trading
- UBS sells 3.4 billion share stake in Bank of China
- Singapore's 2008 growth slumps to 1.5 pct, PM says
- A Christmas-time tradition that's for the birds
- Reports: Bomb explodes in Spain's Basque region
- Protesting South Korean lawmakers form human chain
- Gazprom: Ukraine threatens to seize Russian gas
- Lawyers seek release of Zimbabwean activists
- Trains collide in Turkey; 2 injured
- Arab leaders call for Palestinian unity
- Oil falls below $38 in light New Year's Eve trade
- Uganda: Troops will protect against rebel attacks
- Somali insurgents vow to keep fighting
- Texas charities curb Mexico outreach amid violence
- New labor insurance pension system to go into effect Jan. 1
- No sign of South Korean policy shift toward North
- Israeli court proposes some Gaza press access
- China to boost railway spending by 80 percent
- Indian president approves new anti-terror law
- Tuesday's Sports In Brief
- Stocks signal mixed open for year's final session
- Washington state mulls deporting jailed illegals
- December US consumer confidence at all-time low
- Dubai New Year ban over Gaza sparks confusion
- EUROPE NEWS AT 1200GMT
- 123 people sentenced in Rebar Group embezzlement case
- Bomb explodes in Spain's Basque area, no one hurt
- EU worried about 'threats' against Nobel laureate
- US Senator hopeful for Syria-Israel treaty
- Interbank lending rates edge down at year-end
- US hotel shares suffer in year of the 'staycation'
- US food stocks fall, but fare better than market
- London's FTSE 100 up 30.66 at 4,423.34
- Gazprom: Ukraine threatens to seize Russian gas
- Italy's Alitalia takes over Air One
- Gerrard back in training after assault charge
- 3,000 Bangladesh police deployed in capital
- Taiwan achieves initial breakthrough in development of poultry vaccine
- US beverages down but fare better than market
- Dell shakes up management ranks, shifts focus
- In Taiwan more women than men suffering hair loss: doctors
- Saudi cleric inciting against Israel arrested
- Lawyers seek release of Zimbabwean activists
- Iraq opens nearly 90 pct of its oil reserves
- Israel's military takes PR battle to YouTube
- New filings for US jobless benefits drop
- Nadal, Federer to start 2009 playing in Abu Dhabi
- Chip stocks dive in 2008 as demand, prices slide
- Chinese tourists’arrivals won’t cause hepatitis A epidemic: CDC
- Over 1,600 cartons of foreign cigarettes nabbed off Chiayi County
- China calls for military exchanges with Taiwan
- Norway: Date set for Amy Winehouse drug appeal
- Stocks edge higher after drop in jobless claims
- New filings for jobless benefits drop below 500K
- Lawyer says 60-year-old woman stole for son
- Sarkozy considering Israel trip over Gaza violence
- Partying with rock stars on New Year's Eve
- Police arrest Shiite cult leader in Iraq
- Lawyer says 68-year-old woman stole for son
- Charles Barkley arrested on suspicion of DUI
- Names in the Game
- World markets close 2008 bruised and confused
- Short sales of selected stocks to be further eased from Jan. 5
- Arab leaders call for Palestinian unity
- US stocks signal mixed for year's last session
- Lawyer says 68-year-old US woman robbed for son
- GMAC raises $21.2B in debt-for-equity swap
- MOFA to beef up efforts to strengthen relations with non-allies
- Injuries force Kinnear to drop Newcastle training
- Paraguay to use public spending to fight crisis
- SC unemployment fund could go broke without deal
- Bomb explodes in Spain's Basque area, 1 injured
- Police arrest Shiite cult leader in Iraq
- Financial services firms beaten down in 2008
- Hawaii giddy to have Obama home on the island
- US stocks open year's final session little changed
- Playwright Harold Pinter buried in London
- Arab world tones down New Year's amid Gaza crisis
- US stocks open year's final session modest advance
- Minn. man who drove plow into river is fired
- Russia's Medvedev rings in the New Year
- Bus plunges into ravine, killing 9 in Brazil
- RIM extends expiry date on Certicom takeover bid
- Actor Matt Dillon charged with speeding in Vermont
- Activists vow to persist in Gaza aid effort