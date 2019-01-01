英文新聞列表 English News List
- In key states, Latino vote fueled Obama's victory
- Oil jumps above $63 on higher Asian stocks
- Oil jumps above $63 on higher Asian stocks
- Kewell recalled for World Cup qualifier
- Kewell recalled for World Cup qualifier
- NYC Astor co-op is back on market with price cut
- China share index up 7.3 percent on stimulus news
- China share index up 7.3 percent on stimulus news
- Japan's Nikkei index jumps 5.8 percent
- Japan's Nikkei index jumps 5.8 percent
- Euro up on dollar at $1.2835
- Carnegie to raise $152M in new share issue
- Activist-singer Miriam Makeba dies in Italy at 76
- Asian stock markets gain on China stimulus plan
- Asian stock markets gain on China stimulus plan
- Obama to get his first look at the Oval Office
- National Australia Bank raises AU$3 billion
- National Australia Bank raises AU$3 billion
- Sri Lanka: Rebels must lay down arms before talks
- Kazakhstan set to slash oil export duty
- Kazakhstan set to slash oil export duty
- Taiwan cuts key rate by a quarter point
- Taiwan cuts key rate by a quarter point
- India's auto sales plunged in October
- India's auto sales plunged in October
- China share index up 7.3 percent on stimulus news
- China share index up 7.3 percent on stimulus news
- Fitch lowers credit outlook on emerging economies
- Fitch lowers credit outlook on emerging economies
- China says no progress made at Tibet talks
- India wins 4th test, wraps up series 2-0
- Malaysia's Scomi wins India monorail contract
- Malaysia's Scomi wins India monorail contract
- Investors cheer China's stimulus package
- Investors cheer China's stimulus package
- India wins fourth test, clinches series 2-0
- India wins fourth test, clinches series 2-0
- India wins fourth test, clinches series 2-0
- India wins fourth test, clinches series 2-0
- Philippines says it won't give asylum to Thaksin
- Asian stock markets gain on China stimulus plan
- Asian stock markets gain on China stimulus plan
- Fourth Test Scoreboard
- Carnegie to raise $152M in new share issue
- India wins fourth test, clinches series 2-0
- India wins fourth test, clinches series 2-0
- South African singer Miriam Makeba dies in Italy
- Nurse in Times Square war photo reunites with Navy
- China stimulus plan fuels hope for new investment
- China stimulus plan fuels hope for new investment
- India wins fourth test, clinches series 2-0
- India wins fourth test, clinches series 2-0
- HSBC says 3Q profit rose despite weak US
- Fitch lowers credit outlook on emerging economies
- Fitch lowers credit outlook on emerging economies
- ATP Tour Tennis Masters Cup Results
- Obama to get his first look at the Oval Office
- Hakuho posts 1st win at Kyushu sumo
- Hakuho posts 1st win at Kyushu sumo
- EU moves toward resumption of Russia talks
- Czech inflation, unemployment down in October
- C&W 1H net profit down on restructuring costs
- Former USOC official pleads guilty
- Hong Kong stocks rise on China stimulus plan
- Hong Kong stocks rise on China stimulus plan
- Russia says IMF inadequate
- South African musical legend Miriam Makeba dies
- Japan princess Masako at ceremony for Spain king
- Europe, Asian markets surge on China stimulus plan
- Eurozone chief urges aid for automakers
- Carnegie to raise $152M in new share issue
- South African musical legend Miriam Makeba dies
- India wins fourth test, clinches series 2-0
- India wins fourth test, clinches series 2-0
- Cholera quarantine lifted at Chinese university
- Cholera quarantine lifted at Chinese university
- US government provides new aid to AIG
- Dollar mostly lower, gold up in morning trading
- India: No change in England tour schedule
- India: No change in England tour schedule
- Netanyahu: Peace talks will continue if elected
- South African musical legend Miriam Makeba dies
- British manufacturing costs dive in October
- India: No change in England tour schedule
- India: No change in England tour schedule
- Dresdner Bank swings to 9 month loss of 2.4B euros
- South African musical legend Miriam Makeba dies
- Greek conservatives expel critic, reduce majority
- Oil jumps above $64 on higher stock markets
- France wants emerging market nations to join G-7
- France wants emerging market nations to join G-7
- Nurse in Times Square war photo reunites with Navy
- France wants emerging market nations to join G-7
- Ponting defends his tactics amid criticism
- Ponting defends his tactics amid criticism
- France wants emerging market nations to join G-7
- Latvian inflation falls as economy suffers
- Government provides new aid to AIG
- Nigerian militants announce hostage release
- Spain's Banco Santander unveils capital increase
- Emirates fiscal 1H profit tumbles on fuel costs
- South African musical legend Miriam Makeba dies
- Bolt and Dibaba favorites for IAAF award
- Real Madrid and Villarreal risk Copa exit
- HSBC writes down assets by $4.9 billion in 3Q
- Government provides new aid to AIG
- China says stimulus plan important for world
- China says stimulus plan important for world
- ATP Tour Tennis Masters Cup Results
- Manchester City owner says Hughes in no danger
- Kinnear describes referee as `Mickey Mouse'
- Carnegie to raise $152M in new share issue
- Fiji beats Ireland to reach World Cup semifinals
- Fiji beats Ireland to reach World Cup semifinals
- Desjoyeaux returns to port at Vendee Globe
- Fiji beats Ireland to reach World Cup semifinals
- Hyundai Motor opens its first European car plant
- AIK Stockholm fires coach Rikard Norling
- Wall Street heads to higher open on China stimulus
- Federer loses to start Masters Cup defense
- FTSE 100 up 122.55 points at 4,487.51
- Mercedes to supply Force India team
- Mercedes to supply Force India team
- Greek ruling party ousts critic, majority now 1
- Obama to see Oval office for first time
- Obama to see Oval office for first time
- Deutsche Post to cut 9,500 jobs in US
- Federer loses to start Masters Cup defense
- Federer loses to start Masters Cup defense
- Ganguly goes out on a high
- Ganguly goes out on a high
- Circuit City files for bankruptcy
- Banned Asif seeks PCB support
- Banned Asif seeks PCB support
- A tough time for comics with Obama as president?
- France wants emerging market nations to join G-7
- StatoilHydro appoints senior executives
- US, European interbank lending rates fall again
- 2 Italian Catholic nuns kidnapped in Somalia
- Federer loses to start Masters Cup defense
- Deutsche Post to cut 9,500 jobs in US
- US predicts lower corn, soybean harvests
- Carnegie to raise $152M in new share issue
- Brazil stocks up early
- Circuit City files for bankruptcy protection
- Nationwide's mortgage lending fell 72 pct in 1H
- Wall Street heads to higher open on China stimulus
- US, Canadian professors awarded Kyoto Prize
- Spain's leader pushes for bigger global role
- Emirates fiscal 1H profit tumbles on fuel costs
- World stocks buoyed by China stimulus plan
- Redknapp switches to League Cup defense
- Obama to see Oval office for first time
- Deutsche Post to cut 9,500 jobs in US
- Court seeks Hungarian Olympic champ on drug charge
- Wales makes 12 changes for Canada game
- Masters Cup Results
- Netanyahu: Peace talks will continue if elected
- Report: Low-cost carriers could win from recession
- 2 dead in argument over Ala.-LSU football game
- Sweden's debt office takes control of Carnegie
- Brazil approves Azul Airlines
- Federer loses to start Masters Cup defense
- Fallen rocker's song included in UK test material
- Wall Street opens higher after China stimulus
- Deutsche Post to cut 9,500 jobs in US
- Oil jumps above $65 on higher stock markets
- Pakistan president hopes for change with Obama
- China stimulus plan fuels hopes for new investment
- China stimulus plan fuels hopes for new investment
- Huntelaar sidelined with ankle injury
- FA questions player's handcuffs gesture
- Wall Street opens higher after China stimulus
- Werder Bremen bans neo-Nazi fans
- IRA dissidents pose rising threat in N.Ireland
- New Iraq pact rules out US troops past 2011
- Japanese pitcher Uehara eyes career in majors
- Birds force Ryanair jet emergency landing in Rome
- Sri Lanka rejects truce with Tamil rebels
- ATP Schedule-Winners
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- West Indies to focus on Pakistan, not winnings
- Japanese pitcher Uehara eyes career in majors
- Wall Street higher after China stimulus
- Pound falls to all-time euro low
- Deutsche Post to cut 9,500 jobs in US
- NASCAR Sprint Cup Leaders
- Myanmar hands blogger 20-year prison sentence
- McDonald's same-store sales rise 8.2 percent
- Football referee becomes cricket umpire
- China says no progress made at Tibet talks
- Afghanistan's Karzai angry over US killings
- Court turns down appeal to unseal abortion case
- Netanyahu: Peace talks will continue if elected
- Federer loses to start Masters Cup defense
- Swedish state takes control of Carnegie
- World stocks lifted by China stimulus plan
- Cabinet to announce measures to revitalize Taiwan's economy: premier
- Judges' independence to be respected in Filipina's case: high court
- Taiwan to accept Chinese students, academic credentials
- Ma offers to hold dialogue with Taiwan DPP head
- 500 academics sign support for 'wild strawberry movement'
- Rixos Hotels group launches its first hotel in Thailand
- Royal Hsinchu presents holiday turkey baskets
- 'Portrait of City' exhibition at Taipei Artist Village
- Formosan Naruwan Hotel offers holiday packages for families
- Grand holiday ideas at Hyatt Taipei
- Westin Taipei introduces turkey take-out baskets
- Octopuses had Antarctic ancestor
- Peru to sue Yale for Machu Picchu artifacts
- Astronauts head for ISS makeover
- 90-year-old says she's the nurse in WWII photo
- Gong Li becomes a Singaporean
- Coldplay 2008's biggest act at World Music Awards
- Hollywood paparazzo pioneer has no regrets
- Last gasp goals put Inter clear of Milan
- Valencia keep pace with on-fire Barca
- India clinch Test series against Australia
- US$50,000 but no towel for Tsonga
- Blackhawks win 4th straight, beating Flames
- Spain's Garcia wins HSBC Champions, rises to number 2
- Venus beats Zvonareva to win WTA Championships
- Yankees hurler files for free agency
- Chelsea go top to give Scolari perfect birthday gift
- Collins on target to keep Titans perfect
- Celtics cruise past Pistons; Knicks defeat Jazz
- Taipei shares close little changed
- Yen eases against dollar as Chinese economic plan buoys stocks
- Oil prices jump above US$63 a barrel
- Spending cuts, layoffs expected in 'crisis' New York, mayor says
- India's auto sales plunged by 9.1 percent in October
- Fitch Ratings lower credit outlooks on emerging economies
- HSBC's third-quarter profits up, offsets US$5 billion in bad debts
- China's stimulus plan boosts Asian markets
- Deutsche Post shares soar ahead of massive job cuts
- China air show saw US$4 billion in deals: report
- Swiss banker gives up US$10 million in pay
- Australian central bank lowers growth estimates
- Low-cost carriers could win from recession, report shows
- Japan's machinery orders post biggest drop in a decade
- Investors cheer China's stimulus package
- G20 vows action to boost market confidence
- Civil liberties groups purchase Guantanamo closure ad in New York Times
- Bush administration's Middle East efforts achieve little
- Survivor searches ending at collapsed school in Haiti
- European Union moves toward resumption of talks with Russia
- President-elect plans quick use of executive power: aide
- Obama planning U.S. trials for Guantanamo detainees
- Obama must develop his Taiwan policy
- Bonus jackpot in five easy steps
- Germany detains aide to Rwanda president: police
- Doctors fight cholera outbreak in DR Congo
- Thailand to push Thaksin extradition wherever he goes
- Compromise plan for Zimbabwe rejected
- Taiwan: beautiful island of fruit, flowers and farms
- One dead, 18 missing in Taiwanese fishing vessel accident
- 20% of businesses planning lay-offs in Q4: new survey
- Taiwan's DOH protests against Chinese company
- Taiwanese, Chinese must see each other on equal level: OCAC
- Taiwan to hold meeting with Obama's think tank
- Taiwan government invites protesters to join hearing
- Yunlin County chief returns to prison at her own request
- China does not deny sovereignty of Taiwan, says MAC minister
- Minister pays visit to students' sit-in protest in Taiwan
- Bombs kill at least 28 in Iraq
- 'I will remain silent,' declares Taiwan's ex-president
- Ma defends Taiwan's foreign policies at OCAC meeting
- Mattel aims to stop rival from selling Bratz dolls
- Obama, Bush discuss world of challenges
- Death toll rises to 94 in Haiti school collapse
- Baghdad market blasts kill 28 in deadliest recent attack
- Baghdad market blasts kill 28 in deadliest recent attack
- Obama inheriting broad covert ops policies
- Starbucks 4Q profit drops 97 pct on closure costs
- US Fed gives American Express full bank status
- Britney's youngest son hospitalized in Mississippi
- Lack of sleep linked to heart disease
- Friends dispute abuse suspicions in Ariz. slaying
- Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision first ten months increased YoY 27.47%
- Native-Canadians exposed to unsafe drinking water
- Study Links Cell Phones To Brain Cancer Risk
- Just another U.S. Private Healthcare Horror Story: The American Dream Short-Changed
- NASA says Phoenix Mars mission has ended
- Ex-president Chen Shui-bian shouts Taiwan independence outside the SIP
- US joins chorus of tributes to SAfrican singer
- Obama plans US terror trials to replace Guantanamo
- Foreign exchange rates
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Taiwan private schools allowed to recruit via exams in 2009
- Taiwan pride New York Yankees pitcher Wang Chien-ming returns home for 2 months
- Michelle Obama tours Executive Mansion
- Man questioned in Hudson case to stay in prison
- Former president summoned for questioning on corruption charges
- 500 academics sign support for 'wild strawberry movement'
- Chinese banks, businesses welcome to invest in i-Taiwan projects
- Businesses push for cut in corporate income tax rate to 17.5%
- President offers to hold dialogue with DPP head
- Civic group quits tax reform task force in protest
- Taiwan police heeds Japan’s marijuana problems
- Taiwan shares hit by recession worries and political uncertainty
- New Maldives president to be sworn in
- Legislative Yuan ratifies comfort women resolution
- U.S. to correct Taiwan's name on online 'green card' form: MOFA
- Obama's top Asian advisers to visit Taiwan: MOFA
- The US to correct the error on its visa lottery to rectify Taiwan's national title
- Warner rallies Cardinals past 49ers
- German police remove anti-nuclear protesters
- Taiwan MOEA orders Taisugar to cut product prices
- German police remove anti-nuclear protesters
- Greenpeace stops palm oil shipments from leaving Indonesia
- Greenpeace says blocks palm oil ships in Indonesia
- Romanian NASA hacker gets suspended sentence
- Shares lower on Taipei bourse
- Cabinet to communicate with legislature over differences
- Self-immolation elder at Taiwan's Liberty Square rushed to hospital
- Prosecutors to ask the court to detain Taiwan's ex-president Chen Shui-bian, capturing the attention of the US, China, and Japan
- Sit-in organizer hopes Taiwan government takes their demands seriously
- Taiwan's Far Eastern Group Chair runs ads to draw a line against Taiwan's ex-president
- Prosecutors seek detention of former president
- Sit-in organizer hopes Taiwan government takes their demands seriously
- 90 percent workers cut spending to cope with slowing economy: poll
- 'Pride of Taiwan' says he's healthy again
- Taiwan to ban toxic chemical in cosmetics from next year
- Foreign cruise lines may be allowed to sail cross-strait routes
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- 80-year-old man sets fire to himself at Taipei's Liberty Square
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou invites opposition leader Tsai Ing-wen for talks
- Search for 18 missing sailors continues
- TSU official asks for investigation into police abuse of power
- Beef import takes precedent over other U.S.-Taiwan issues: MOFA
- Palin puzzled by late-campaign focus on wardrobe
- German police remove anti-nuclear protesters
- US projects lower corn, soybean harvests
- Dollar mixed, gold up in afternoon trading
- Tim McGraw to host 'Saturday Night Live'
- Canadian star Hume has skull fracture
- Real Madrid's Diarra out 2-3 weeks with leg injury
- Liechtenstein bank trusts to respect tax rules
- FTSE 100 up 38.96 points at 4,403.92
- Oezil, Stajner banned for 3 games each
- FA questions player's handcuffs gesture
- Tim McGraw to host NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'
- Obama planning US trials for Guantanamo detainees
- Sandinistas lead in Nicaragua mayoral elections
- Nadal out of Davis Cup final to injury
- Wall Street dips as economic worries take over
- Ukraine gets IMF billions
- People's Choice Awards nominees announced
- Report: Low-cost carriers could win from recession
- Nadal out of Davis Cup final to injury
- Tim McGraw to host NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'
- South African musical legend Miriam Makeba dies
- Heroes dominate People's Choice Awards movie noms
- Real Madrid and Villarreal risk Copa exit
- Tim McGraw to host 'Saturday Night Live'
- Domenech could test new players against Uruguay
- FAA renews, toughens warnings to Boeing 737 pilots
- World stocks mixed on economic worries
- Mexican president names new interior secretary
- Betting experts want new corruption-busting agency
- Saint-Etienne fires coach Laurent Roussey
- 2 Italian Catholic nuns kidnapped in Kenya
- Putin urges greater Russian role in oil prices
- Nadal out of Davis Cup final to injury
- EU to resume partnership talks with Russia
- Barcelona Pep'd up by Guardiola
- Beyonce on offers for wedding pics: 'Ridiculous!'
- 2 dead in argument after Alabama-LSU game
- Iraq spokesman says US security offer not enough
- Saint-Etienne fires coach Laurent Roussey
- James Cromwell hospitalized after cycling accident
- Beyonce on offers for wedding pics: 'Ridiculous!'
- Birds force Ryanair jet emergency landing in Rome
- A look at economic developments around the world
- Nadal out of Davis Cup final to injury
- Putin urges greater Russian role in oil prices
- Saint-Etienne fires coach Laurent Roussey
- Obama arrives for White House tour, talk with Bush
- Brazilian miner MMX cutting production
- NYCLU: Police cut back on videotaping
- Obama arrives for White House tour, talk with Bush
- Grain prices give up gains after report
- 2 Italian Catholic nuns kidnapped in Kenya
- Cardinal: Abortion undermines common good
- Barcelona Pep'd up by Guardiola
- Iraq spokesman says US security offer not enough
- James Cromwell hospitalized after cycling accident
- Obama arrives for White House tour, talk with Bush
- Obamas visit White House
- 2 Italian Catholic nuns kidnapped in Kenya
- Obamas visit White House
- Deutsche Post to cut 9,500 jobs in US
- Low-cost US carriers top airline quality rankings
- EU to resume frozen partnership talks with Russia
- Mexico: Market isn't enough to regulate economy
- FAA renews, toughens warning to Boeing 737 pilots
- World's ugliest dog dies after battle with cancer
- Maradona: Mascherano close to being my captain
- Longoria is AL Rookie of Year, Soto wins NL award
- Botox for the broke in Brazil
- Jackie Robinson NL Rookies of the Year
- Jackie Robinson AL Rookies of the Year
- Former IRA militant fights deportation in Texas
- Charity worker finds $7,500 among donated shoes
- `Jumanji' director Johnston does `Captain America'
- Massive malaria vaccine trial to begin in Africa
- Jon Stewart, Lily Tomlin to honor George Carlin
- Big purse stops bullet from hitting student
- Obamas visit White House
- US projects lower corn, soybean harvests
- World's ugliest dog dies after battle with cancer
- Treasury auctions show high demand for gov't debt
- Ex-captains laud India's win over Australia
- Palin spends time sorting through clothes
- US Capitol Visitor Center open despite glitches
- President Bush to speak Dec. 12 at A&M
- Oil prices swing wildly as Dow rally fails
- 2 Italian Catholic nuns kidnapped in Kenya
- Jon Stewart, Lily Tomlin to honor George Carlin
- British Airways says consolidation will speed up
- Wall Street falls, unable to shake economic woes
- Palin spends time sorting through clothes
- FAA renews, toughens warning to Boeing 737 pilots
- Obamas visit White House
- GM says GMAC mortgage unit may not survive
- Wall Street falls, unable to shake economic woes
- NYT takes charge for New England papers
- Toyota rolls 1st Venza off factory floor
- NASA: Phoenix Mars mission has ended
- Wall Street falls, unable to shake economic woes
- NYPD cuts back on videotaping of political events
- US labor looks to Obama to help advance its agenda
- Gold up
- Suicide evidence likely out of MySpace hoax trial
- South African musical legend Miriam Makeba dies
- Nigerian militants announce hostage release
- Studies: Elderly fare well in open-heart surgery
- 11 Albanian lawmakers on hunger strike
- Canada open to auto bailout
- British PM calls on US to reject protectionism
- Obama plans US trials for Guantanamo detainees
- Sandinistas lead in Nicaraguan mayoral elections
- Grains, metals rally on China's stimulus plan
- GM to lay off 1,900 additional factory workers
- Mexican president names new interior secretary
- `Madagascar' sequel leads the pack with $63.1M
- Mexico: Market isn't enough to regulate economy
- Harvard seeking spending cuts amid economic crisis
- Bush to name special representative for Myanmar
- Harvard seeking spending cuts amid economic crisis
- Witnesses: 2 shot in dispute over Alabama-LSU game
- Las Vegas Sands to raise $2.14 billion in capital
- Fed's bailout for AIG swells to more than $150B
- Australian race cut from Indy Racing League
- Australian race cut from Indy Racing League
- UN warns of possible violence in Iraq elections
- AmEx approved to become bank holding company
- Busted drug dealers' bling being auctioned
- Latin American stocks end mixed after early gains
- Palin spends time sorting through clothes
- Canada open to auto bailout
- China stimulus plan fuels hopes for global growth
- China stimulus plan fuels hopes for global growth
- Afghanistan's Karzai angry over US killings
- US congressman warns of Obama dictatorship
- AmEx approved to become bank holding company
- Japan's current account surplus down in September
- Japan's current account surplus down in September
- British retail sales fall for 1st time since 2005
- Harvard seeking spending cuts amid economic crisis
- Senator asks sites not to sell inaugural tickets
- Fed's bailout for AIG swells to more than $150B
- EU to resume frozen partnership talks with Russia
- Banks reap big tax breaks atop bailout billions
- Tuesday, November 18
- 2 Italian Catholic nuns kidnapped in Kenya
- Borrowers wanted: Banks have cash but few clients
- Asphalt shortage delays road repairs in US
- US congressman warns of Obama dictatorship
- Latin American stocks end mixed after early gains
- Parents pull kids from day care as money tightens
- New Times Square ball to hang around for Halloween
- Obama plans US trials for Guantanamo detainees
- AmEx approved to become bank holding company
- Harvard seeking spending cuts amid economic crisis
- Bush, Obama talk over economic, security matters
- Japan's current account surplus dives 48.8 percent
- Japan's current account surplus dives 48.8 percent
- Exclusive Yellowstone Club files for bankruptcy
- Harvard seeking spending cuts amid economic crisis
- Harvard seeking spending cuts amid economic crisis
- Harvard seeking spending cuts amid economic crisis
- Jon Stewart, Lily Tomlin to honor George Carlin
- Bahamas PM calls for more government spending
- Palin blames Bush policies for defeat
- Studies: Elderly fare well in open-heart surgery
- China's October inflation eases to 4 percent
- China's October inflation eases to 4 percent
- Taiwan's former president says he faces arrest
- Taiwan's former president says he faces arrest
- Australian race cut from Indy Racing League
- Australian race cut from Indy Racing League
- Jury orders NFL union to pay $28.1M to retirees
- Citigroup to help at-risk borrowers stay in homes
- China's October inflation eases to 4 percent
- China's October inflation eases to 4 percent
- Harvard seeking spending cuts amid economic crisis
- Pierce's huge fourth quarter lifts Celtics.
- 3 more girls suffer kidney stones in Macau
- Taiwan's former president says he faces arrest
- Washington spoils Kolzig's return with 4-2 win
- AmEx approved to become bank holding company
- All-Star pitcher Preacher Roe dies
- Harvard seeking spending cuts amid economic crisis
- All-Star pitcher Preacher Roe dies
- Oil falls to $60 as China spending optimism wanes
- Oil falls to $60 as China spending optimism wanes
- Black Caps expecting Aussie backlash
- Black Caps expecting Aussie backlash
- Asia stocks lackluster, China stimulus hopes wane
- Asia stocks lackluster, China stimulus hopes wane
- Exclusive Yellowstone Club files for bankruptcy
- Harvard seeking spending cuts amid economic crisis
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- 2nd Chinese automaker coming to Detroit auto show
- A fast start for No. 8 Duke
- Pierce's huge fourth quarter lifts Celtics.
- Aid group to spend $2.75 billion to fight diseases
- Jon Stewart, Lily Tomlin honor George Carlin
- SKorea would be OK with Obama-Kim Jong Il summit
- Nishino says Osaka won't rest on 3-goal lead
- Nishino says Osaka won't rest on 3-goal lead
- EU moves to regulate rating agencies
- Asian Champions League Glance
- AirAsia removes fuel surcharge, offers free seats
- AirAsia removes fuel surcharge, offers free seats
- Australia's top ranking challenged by India win
- Australia's top ranking challenged by India win
- Harvard seeking spending cuts amid economic crisis
- SKorea would be OK with Obama-Kim Jong Il summit
- SKorea would be OK with Obama-Kim Jong Il summit
- Jon Stewart, Lily Tomlin honor George Carlin
- Official says foreclosure battle to expand
- Analysis: In the end, Bush the statesman emerges
- Harvard seeking spending cuts amid economic crisis
- President Bush rededicates Intrepid carrier museum
- Australian stock market falls 3.6 percent
- Australian stock market falls 3.6 percent
- Warner rallies Cardinals past 49ers
- Jon Stewart, Lily Tomlin honor George Carlin
- Report: Malaysian airport slammed for govt subsidy
- Report: Malaysian airport slammed for govt subsidy
- Aid group to spend $2.75 billion to fight diseases
- Taiwan's former president says he faces arrest
- Asia stocks lackluster, China stimulus hopes wane
- Asia stocks lackluster, China stimulus hopes wane
- Oil falls to $60 as China spending optimism wanes
- Oil falls to $60 as China spending optimism wanes
- Nasheed to be sworn in as Maldives president
- Actress Michelle Williams' father extradited to US
- Actress Michelle Williams' father extradited to US
- China October trade surplus hits record $35.2 bln
- China October trade surplus hits record $35.2 bln
- Bush, Obama talk over economic, security matters
- Indian stock index down 5.3 percent
- Indian stock index down 5.3 percent
- RWE 9 month net profit falls to 2.2 billion euros
- Japan stocks fall on economy jitters, stronger yen
- Japan stocks fall on economy jitters, stronger yen
- Jon Stewart, Lily Tomlin honor George Carlin
- Jon Stewart, Lily Tomlin honor George Carlin
- Vodafone's 1H profit falls 35 percent
- China trade surplus rises but export growth weaker
- China trade surplus rises but export growth weaker
- Polls open for local elections across Israel
- Nasheed sworn in as Maldives president
- Nasheed sworn in as Maldives president
- Nasheed sworn in as Maldives president
- Nasheed sworn in as Maldives president
- Regulators halt stock trading on Russia's MICEX
- Hakuho beats Futeno, improves to 2-1 at Kyushu
- Hakuho beats Futeno, improves to 2-1 at Kyushu
- Swedish inflation rate for Oct. down to 4 percent
- Buddha boy in Nepal re-emerges after a year
- Jon Stewart, Lily Tomlin honor George Carlin
- Robredo rules himself out of Davis Cup
- Relatives: Myanmar activists get long prison terms
- Bertelsmann increases 9 month net profit
- Russian shares drop on lower oil prices
- China shares fall as stimulus plan optimism wanes
- China shares fall as stimulus plan optimism wanes
- RWE 9 month net profit falls to 2.2 billion euros
- Asian stocks drop as China stimulus hopes wane
- Asian stocks drop as China stimulus hopes wane
- Asian stocks drop as China stimulus hopes wane
- Euro up on dollar to $1.2788
- China: Protecting domestic economy is top priority
- China: Protecting domestic economy is top priority
- Masters Cup Results
- Kazakhs seek to improve election law
- Chesapeake, StatoilHydro announce joint venture
- Vodafone's 1H profit falls; cost cuts boost shares
- Dubai market drops over 7 percent, extending slide
- China trade surplus up but export growth weaker
- China trade surplus up but export growth weaker
- German investor confidence improves slightly
- Carmaker Dacia to halt production
- Catholic bishops re-examining message after vote
- Bush, Obama talk over economic, security matters
- Buffon delays return until January
- France makes three changes for Pacific Islanders
- HK stocks fall as investors question China plan
- HK stocks fall as investors question China plan
- Alcoa suspends Australian refinery expansion
- Alcoa suspends Australian refinery expansion
- China: Protecting domestic economy is top priority
- China: Protecting domestic economy is top priority
- Report: Cruz could leave Inter
- China: Protecting domestic economy is top priority
- Europe markets follow Asia down on economic fears
- Eastgate is youngest World Series of Poker champ
- Hard-line former Beijing Communist Party boss dies
- Hard-line former Beijing Communist Party boss dies
- Qatar PM wants "fair" oil prices between $70-90
- Nasheed sworn in as Maldives president
- Nasheed sworn in as Maldives president
- England humiliated in tour match
- England humiliated in tour match
- China: Protecting domestic economy is top priority
- China: Protecting domestic economy is top priority
- China: Protecting domestic economy is top priority
- Jon Stewart, Lily Tomlin honor George Carlin
- Oil falls to $60 as China spending optimism wanes
- Bertelsmann increases 9 month net profit
- UK's InterContinental Hotels 3Q profit falls
- Macau leader: No plans to help Sands' financing
- Macau leader: No plans to help Sands' financing
- British retail sales fall for 1st time since 2005
- Macau leader: No plans to help Sands' financing
- Macau leader: No plans to help Sands' financing
- Thiercelin and de Pavant abandon Vendee Globe
- Thiercelin and de Pavant abandon Vendee Globe
- Dortmund's Kovac banned for three games
- US dollar mixed, gold falls in European trading
- German investor confidence improves slightly
- Ponting expects Australia will bounce back quickly
- Ponting expects Australia will bounce back quickly
- Masters Cup Results
- Macau leader: No plans to help Sands' financing
- Macau leader: No plans to help Sands' financing
- Latin America Football Scores
- More housing worries send stock futures lower
- Somali Islamic insurgents take 2 strategic towns
- Eastgate is youngest World Series of Poker champ
- FTSE 100 down 102.36 at 4,301.56
- Thiercelin and de Pavant abandon Vendee Globe
- Iraqi govt approves 2009 budget of $68.7 billion
- Volvo to cut 1,000 jobs in Sweden, North America
- Key events in career of Taiwan's Chen
- Key events in career of Taiwan's Chen
- Del Potro beats Tsonga at Masters Cup
- Andy Cole retires after Forest fallout
- Sweden's Carnegie CEO: law broken unintentionally
- England humiliated in tour match
- England humiliated in tour match
- US, European interbank lending rates down again
- England names Vickery, Palmer for Wallabies game
- Big banks step up efforts to modify mortgages
- Man City's Elano questions why Hughes spurns him
- Tesco plans further China expansion
- Del Potro beats Tsonga at Masters Cup
- Asif's doping appeal resumes on Nov. 29
- France makes three changes for Pacific Islanders
- Ceremonial Wreath-lay for Obama on Veterans Day
- Perrin named as Saint-Etienne's new coach
- More housing worries send stock futures lower
- Ceremonial Wreath-lay for Obama on Veterans Day
- Polls open for local elections across Israel
- Wildcat strike causes airport chaos in Italy
- Financial crisis hits Britons' retirement hopes
- Palin says she thought election would be closer
- Russia's Medvedev urges banks to act responsively
- Russia's Medvedev urges banks to act responsively
- Real Madrid signs Alipio, 'the next Ronaldo'
- German union holds talks in bid to prevent strike
- Palin says she thought election would be closer
- Japan picks woman astronaut for 2010 space flight
- Ceremonial Wreath-lay for Obama on Veterans Day
- Brazil stocks down in early trading
- Perrin named Saint-Etienne coach
- German investor confidence improves slightly
- Del Potro beats Tsonga at Masters Cup
- Dubai market drops over 7 percent, extending slide
- Pakistan hopes West Indies series marks turnaround
- Ruble drops on central banker comments
- Nasheed sworn in as Maldives president
- Nasheed sworn in as Maldives president
- Europe markets down ahead of expected US sell-off
- Taiwan's Chen led from questioning in handcuffs
- Taiwan's Chen led from questioning in handcuffs
- CONI recommends 1-year doping ban for Sella
- Buddha boy in Nepal re-emerges after a year
- Rapid Bucharest board members resign
- Buddha boy in Nepal re-emerges after a year
- Protesters urge Saudi to release Egyptian doctor
- Volvo to cut 1,000 jobs in Sweden, North America
- Uruguay Senate votes to depenalize abortion
- Chilean carrier purchasing 4 Boeing 767s
- Altria to cut jobs due to economic uncertainty
- Ferguson back in Scotland squad to face Argentina
- Former Taiwan president taken to hospital
- Denmark picks squad for Wales friendly
- Altria to cut jobs due to economic uncertainty
- Worries about housing, consumers send stocks lower
- Intesa Sanpaolo 3Q net profit down 54 pct
- Toll Brothers 4Q home-building revenue declines
- O'Leary surprise starter against All Blacks
- Masters Cup Results
- Palin wouldn't oppose seeking high office again
- Worries about housing, consumers send stocks lower
- Las Vegas Sands prices offering, sets Adelson deal
- Official: Iraq, China finalize service oil deal
- Oil falls to $60 as China spending optimism wanes
- Former Taiwan president taken to hospital
- Former Taiwan president taken to hospital
- Djokovic reaches Masters Cup semifinals
- Palin wouldn't oppose seeking high office again
- Amid poor economy, even mighty Harvard struggling
- Metgod to reunite with Adams at Portsmouth
- Ultra-Orthodox protesters riot in Jerusalem
- Worries about housing, consumers send stocks lower
- Uruguay Senate votes to depenalize abortion
- Polls open for local elections across Israel
- Carter, McCaw return against Ireland
- Callaway wins court order over golf ball patent
- Myanmar courts hand harsh sentences to activists
- Uruguay Senate votes to legalize some abortions
- South Africa names unchanged lineup against Scots
- Altria to cut jobs due to economic uncertainty
- Volvo to cut nearly 1,000 jobs in Sweden, US
- Donovan joins Bayern Munich practice
- Metgod reunites with Adams at Portsmouth
- Egypt privatization bid draws mixed reviews
- Indian police name 2 rebel groups in deadly blasts
- GlaxoSmithKline plans UK plant closure, job cuts
- Contract talks for Boeing engineers extended
- Aged man tries to immolate himself at scene Taiwan student protest
- Far Eastone reports October results
- Air China introduces A330s on Beijing-Dubai route
- Hwa Young 10l offers two new set meals
- FIJI Water launches promotion
- Grand Hyatt Taipei features sweet & sour flavor desserts
- Grand Formosa Regent Taipei presents Beaujolais Food and Wine Festival
- India's Saurav Ganguly bids farewell
- Chelsea not looking to spend in transfer window: Kenyon
- Harrington hopes to end winning season on a high
- Rays' Longoria, Cubs' Soto named Rookies of the Year
- Nadal out of Davis Cup final
- Capitals beat Tampa, spoil Kolzig's Washington return
- Simon stuns misfiring Federer at Masters Cup
- Inspired Pierce leads Boston Celtics to victory
- The president slept here
- Gong Li branded a traitor
- In recession, ladies recycle last winter's party dresses
- Peru offers bald dog of Incan Kings to Obama family
- Aussie men's group objects to new paternity law plan
- YouTube to host movies, TV shows
- Jon Stewart, Lily Tomlin honor George Carlin
- Taiwan share prices close down 2.15% on weak fundamentals
- Dollar falls against yen in Asia, hit by financial jitters
- Oil prices fall to US$60 per barrel in Asia
- Economic worries hound Wall Street
- SingTel's mobile customers in Asia exceed 216 million
- Vodafone profit drops 35%, downgrades revenue outlook
- U.S. housing agencies to widen homeowner help: sources
- American Express to be commercial bank
- G20 leaders to struggle to overcome differences at upcoming summit
- Crisis hits more than 1,300 south China firms: report
- Japan's account surplus dives 48.8 percent
- China inflation at 17-month low, leaving more room for rate cuts
- GM Daewoo mulls temporary shutdown amid slump in sales
- GM needs federal aid in coming weeks: chief
- Circuit City files for bankruptcy protection
- In Afghanistan, Islamists' influence widens
- In Mexico violence overtakes fiction: Carlos Fuentes
- Teenage girl wins right to die
- Masked gunmen kill labor leader in Philippine south
- Israel reopens Gaza power plant terminal
- Over 20 Myanmar activists jailed for 65 years each: family
- Iraqi cabinet convenes as U.S. pact deadline nears
- World commemorates 90th anniversary of World War 1
- State bans on gay weddings seem unconstitution-ish
- Taiwan human rights, sovereignty linked
- Thai authorities cull over 200 chickens after bird flu outbreak
- Cambodia, Thailand continue border dispute negotiations
- North Korean analysts say Kim's brother-in-law is gaining power
- Obama makes symbolic White House visit
- Obama's top Asian advisers to visit Taiwan, MOFA says
- Taiwan Legislature ratifies comfort women resolution
- U.S. to correct Taiwan's name on online form
- Beef import is top U.S.-Taiwan priority, claims MOFA's Hsu
- Swire Coca-Cola works with local environmental groups
- ESS logo means 'English Spoken Here'
- Taiwan coastguards continue hunt for 18 sailors
- Wang Chien-ming, with injury healed, returns to Taiwan
- Self-immolating protester fights for life
- Taiwan working to improve its English living environment
- Parade and Assembly amendment was an election promise: Taiwan President
- Taiwan President clears diary for possible Tsai meeting
- Development of Chen Shui-bian case
- Taiwan DPP demands fair trial for ex-president
- Former Taiwanese President Chen Shui-bian arrested
- British girl allowed to refuse heart transplant
- Obama marks Veterans Day with wreath-laying
- Bush honors veterans at aircraft carrier Intrepid
- Obama election no panacea for stem cell industry
- Aides: Obama suggested more help for auto industry
- Europe marks 90th anniversary of WWI armistice
- Taiwan's Chen ordered detained
- Obama ethics code limits lobbyists
- Taiwan former President Chen Shui-bian detained
- Police: Woman slain as she tried to leave KKK rite
- Catholic bishops will fight Obama on abortion
- AP Top News at 7:00 p.m. EST
- Aniston: Jolie was out of line about Pitt comments
- Key events in career of Taiwan's Chen
- Toxic gas in small doses protects mice from heart failure
- Taiwan former President Chen Shui-bian detained
- McCain says Palin didn't hurt presidential bid
- Fla. revises deal with US Sugar to save Everglades
- Obama girls on 'Hannah Montana'? Maybe just talk
- Taiwan's ex-president Chen Shui-bian's detention has brought a mixed response
- Bush wistfully salutes veterans on Intrepid in NYC
- Report urges states to tackle preterm birth crisis
- Bush: Obama scoped daughters' bedrooms after visit
- Fast food may be addictive
- Female student popular for graceful poise when carried away by Taiwan police
- Tug-of-War at Taiwan's stock market today due to blue-green confrontation
- McCain: 'Sleeping like a baby' since defeat
- Former president detained
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Ex-president gives up right to appeal against detention
- Taiwan ex-President’s office slams prosecutors over Chen’s detention
- Taiwan Presidential Office opens doors to DPP Chair anytime for an "untitled" meeting
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Taiwan public urged to trust judiciary after ex-president detained
- Kaohsiung tourism operators complain of few Chinese tourists
- Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store denies pulling out of Beijing
- AIT calls for transparency in former president's criminal case
- Shares lower on Taipei bourse
- Prices mostly higher on Taipei futures market
- MOE sets restrictions for Chinese students' arrival in Taiwan
- Closer economic ties key to U.S.-Taiwan relations: AIT
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- AIT director urges Taiwan to fully open up to U.S. beef
- Taiwan Wild Strawberry Movement protesters bring up 4 demands
- Taiwan's rapprochement with China, a touchstone of Taiwan's bid for WHA observer
- `Green riders' launch round-island relay cycling tour
- President renews offer to meet with opposition leader
- Taiwan's wind power capacity may surge to 3,000 megawatts by 2020
- U.S. happy to see cross-strait warming, dialogue: AIT
- U.S.-Taiwan relations to remain strong under Obama administration: AIT
- Tainan County promotes alliances among traditional industries
- Chinese students may enroll in Taiwan colleges from next September
- 6-year sentence sought for Moggi
- Myanmar courts hand harsh sentences to activists
- Bolivia asks U.S. to extradite ex-president
- England names Vickery, Palmer for Wallabies game
- Thiercelin and de Pavant abandon Vendee Globe
- Indians pitcher, broadcaster Herb Score dies
- Players' union: drug-testing will invade privacy
- Granollers replaces Nadal for Davis Cup final
- Chivas hire Nery Castillo for Copa Sudamericana
- Perrin named Saint-Etienne coach
- Japan picks woman astronaut for 2010 space flight
- World stocks tumble on downbeat US corporate news
- Consumer spending worries clobber US stocks
- Nokia Siemens cuts 1,250 jobs in Finland, Germany
- Las Vegas Sands prices offering, sets Adelson deal
- Giteau among 8 Wallabies changes against England
- Saudi sues cigarette importers on smoking ills
- Crude oil futures fall below $59
- AmEx shares tumble on approval to take deposits
- Obama wants Lieberman to caucus Democrats
- Rory Lamont replaces injured brother for Scotland
- Crude oil futures fall below $59
- Aides: Obama suggested more help for auto industry
- Berlusconi praises Brazil exports
- Mexican soccer team members face drug charges
- New evidence in English football corruption probe
- Fed agency head calls for new regulatory regime
- Las Vegas Sands prices offering, sets Adelson deal
- Southwest Airlines mulls more int'l service
- Mexico sells $85 million in foreign reserves
- Mexican soccer team members face drug charges
- A look at economic developments around the world
- Hargreaves out for season after knee surgery
- Obama election no panacea for stem cell industry
- US gov't announces new loan aid effort
- Slovak central bank cuts rate to 3.25 percent
- Hargreaves out for season after knee surgery
- Perrin named Saint-Etienne coach
- Conductor drops out of concert for Prince Charles
- Russia allows ruble to fall, stokes uncertainty
- Aides: Obama suggested more help for auto industry
- Hotel rooms vanishing quickly for Inauguration
- NL Cy Young Award Winners
- 2009 US PGA Tour Schedule
- Russia allows ruble to fall, stokes uncertainty
- Crude oil futures fall below $59
- Former Taiwan president returns to court
- Former Taiwan president returns to court
- 'Leave It to Beaver' actor to show at the Louvre
- US PGA schedule: More money, FedEx Cup changes
- Toll Brothers 4Q revenues decline 41 percent
- Street debates if better days ahead at Starbucks
- Alinghi and rivals start writing 33rd Cup rules
- Brazil, Mexico trading evenly; currencies struggle
- An architect among 6 inducted to golf Hall of Fame
- Two world records fall at Stockholm swim meet
- Two world records fall at Stockholm swim meet
- Aides: Obama suggested more help for auto industry
- Poll: secular canddiate wins in Jerusalem
- Poll: secular canddiate wins in Jerusalem
- Poll: secular canddiate wins in Jerusalem
- Arsenal's Rosicky undergoes further knee surgery
- Crude oil futures settle below $59
- Aides say US House speaker wants auto bailout
- NFL rescinds fine against Randy Moss
- Arsenal's Rosicky undergoes further knee surgery
- Poll: secular candidate wins in Jerusalem
- Analysis: In the end, Bush the statesman emerges
- Southwest Airlines mulls more int'l service
- Ending 4-year battle, Costa Rica approves CAFTA
- Ching, Mastroeni on US roster for Guatemala
- Arsenal's Rosicky undergoes further knee surgery
- Study: Deadly stomach bug more common than thought
- Saudi sues cigarette importers on smoking ills
- US House speaker wants auto industry bailout fast
- Mormon comments give gays hope for new Utah laws
- Two world records fall at swimming World Cup
- US House speaker wants auto industry bailout fast
- Ending 4-year battle, Costa Rica approves CAFTA
- Palin puts 'brutal' 2008 behind her, looks to 2012
- Crude oil futures settle below $59
- Two world records fall at swimming World Cup
- Poll: secular candidate wins in Jerusalem
- Crude oil futures settle below $59
- NASCAR will accommodate struggling auto companies
- Consumer spending worries clobber US stocks
- Fed agency head calls for new regulatory regime
- 1 win puts Love at 20 and into Hall of Fame light
- Consumer spending worries send US stocks lower
- Boeing, Textron protest Humvee replacement award
- Poll: secular candidate wins in Jerusalem
- Palin puts 'brutal' 2008 behind her, looks to 2012
- Commodities drop on weakening demand
- Expectations clash evident ahead of summit in US
- Poll: secular candidate wins in Jerusalem
- Consumer spending worries send US stocks lower
- Arsenal cruise into League Cup quarterfinals
- Wildcat strikes show Alitalia deal faces hurdles
- English Football Results
- Scottish Football Results
- Giants ace Tim Lincecum wins NL Cy Young Award
- Wildcat strike causes airport chaos in Italy
- Spanish Football Results
- Contract talks for Boeing engineers extended
- US House speaker wants quick auto industry bailout
- Brazil, Mexico trading evenly; currencies struggle
- France: 10 hostages taken off Cameroon freed
- English Football Results
- Gay marriages set for Wednesday in Connecticut
- Russia says it is not forming natural gas cartel
- Names floated for top Obama jobs
- Gold down
- Briere scores but leaves Flyers' 3-1 win early
- Poll: secular candidate wins in Jerusalem
- Aniston talks about Jolie, Pitt in mag interview
- Real Union eliminates Real Madrid in Copa del Rey
- GOP stalwarts regroup during Caribbean cruise
- Rosicky set to return in 8 weeks after surgery
- Bolivia asks U.S. to extradite ex-president
- Marlins pitcher Henry Owens suspended 50 games
- World stocks tumble on downbeat US corporate news
- Aniston talks about Jolie, Pitt in mag interview
- Brady back with Patriots, rehabbing from surgery
- US administration finishing Internet gambling regs
- Arsenal cruise into League Cup quarterfinals
- Brazil's Petrobras reports 3Q profits up 96 pct
- Study: Exercise offers little to heart patients
- US House speaker wants quick auto industry bailout
- League Cup: Arsenal cruises, Man United labors
- Consumer spending worries send stocks lower
- A look at economic developments around the world
- Real Union eliminates Real Madrid in Copa del Rey
- Cha Cha Cha films to back 'Mother and Child'
- US House speaker wants quick auto industry bailout
- Fat kids found to have arteries of 45-year-olds
- Study: Exercise offers little to heart patients
- Obama wants Lieberman to stay with Senate Dems
- Obama scopes out daughters' new bedrooms
- Arsenal, Man United into League Cup quarterfinals
- Brazil's Petrobras reports 3Q profits up 96 pct
- 10 kidnapped oil workers freed in Cameroon
- Google juices up Gmail with video channel
- US administration finishing Internet gambling regs
- Ending 4-year battle, Costa Rica approves CAFTA
- Westfield forecasts 5.5 PCT earnings rise in 2008
- Westfield forecasts 5.5 PCT earnings rise in 2008
- Amnesty demands Mexico release Indian activists
- South Africa unchanged; Scots change Lamonts
- AK Steel temporarily shutting some plants
- Microsoft's lobbying tab dwarfs Google's tally
- Consumer spending worries send stocks lower
- Bolivia asks US to extradite ex-president
- Giteau back for Wallabies; Vickery for England
- Government launches new mortgage aid effort
- Pickens: Oil prices heading back up
- Exelon won't increase $6 billion offer for NRG
- God, humbug: Humanist holiday ads say just be good
- Myanmar courts hand harsh sentences to activists
- UN chief: Financial summit must focus on poor
- Dollar gains as corporate woes send stock lower
- Study: Concerns on mixing Plavix, heartburn drugs
- Carter, McCaw back for New Zealand
- Brazil's Petrobras reports 3Q profits up 96 pct
- Catholic bishops will fight Obama on abortion
- NYC Election Board, Tim Robbins continue dispute
- Wednesday, November 19
- Exercise no magic cure for heart failure patients
- Donovan is US football player of the year
- Obama scopes out daughters' new bedrooms
- Iraq: Can ancient Babylon be rescued?
- SingTel profit falls 12 pct on stronger currency
- SingTel profit falls 12 pct on stronger currency
- Other ancient sites, museums in Iraq
- Obama election a roadmap for Democratic majority
- Obama taps veterans for Defense, State handovers
- Town sitting on potential oil jackpot
- Wildcat strike causes airport chaos in Italy
- Catholic bishops will fight Obama on abortion
- AK Steel temporarily shutting some plants
- Barber makes Obama house call
- Nicaraguan opposition demands election review
- Russia says it is not forming natural gas cartel
- Jockey Leparoux brings home 7 winners at Churchill
- Even rich Harvard is strained by market downturn
- AmEx shares tumble on approval to take deposits
- A thousand-mile journey ends at Magic Kingdom
- Bankrupt Montana resort for ultra-rich owes $343M
- Argentina liking its chances over Nadal-less Spain
- Obama scopes out daughters' new bedrooms
- France calls for financial warning systems
- Altria to cut jobs due to economic uncertainty
- France calls for financial warning systems
- Warne advises Ponting to listen to his critics
- Warne advises Ponting to listen to his critics
- Obama taps veterans for Defense, State handovers
- Taliban urges Obama to end Bush's foreign policies
- McCain: Don't blame Palin
- 30 percent of Alaska ballots waiting to be counted
- Kardashian and Bush enjoying down time in N.O.
- Las Vegas Sands proposes $2.14B rescue plan
- Ousted Fiji lawmaker appeals court ruling
- Ousted Fiji lawmaker appeals court ruling
- McCain: Don't blame Palin
- Secular candidate wins Jerusalem mayor race
- US administration finishing Internet gambling regs
- Microsoft's lobbying tab dwarfs Google's tally
- Las Vegas Sands proposes $2.14B rescue plan
- Mexico, Ecuador meeting in friendly
- Kardashian and Bush enjoying down time in N.O.
- NKorea's showcase capital undergoing facelift
- World Golf Glance
- Gay marriages set for Wednesday in Connecticut
- Australian gets partial detention for euthanasia
- Secular candidate wins Jerusalem mayor race
- Oil hovers near $59 on global growth pessimism
- Oil hovers near $59 on global growth pessimism
- Westfield sees earnings rise 5.5 percent this year
- James scores 41 as Cavaliers beat Bucks
- China: Protecting domestic economy is top priority
- China: Protecting domestic economy is top priority
- Taiwan's Chen detained on corruption charges
- Hossa loses to former teammates in Cup rematch
- Taiwan's Chen detained on corruption charges
- Taliban urges Obama to end Bush's foreign policies
- Taiwan's Chen detained on corruption charges
- Official says Australia can avoid negative growth
- Official says Australia can avoid negative growth
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Swift, Williams big winners at BMI Country Awards
- China's October retail sales up 22 percent
- China's October retail sales up 22 percent
- James scores 41 as Cavaliers beat Bucks
- Obama steering clear of global economic summit
- Edwards speaks about Obama, Clinton but not affair
- Asian stocks fall as signs of slump mount
- Asian stocks fall as signs of slump mount
- IRB considers return to traditional tours
- IRB considers return to traditional tours
- IRB considers return to traditional tours
- No. 14 Ball St. improves to 10-0 with 31-16 win
- NKorea to halt border crossings with SKorea
- Palin puts 'brutal' 2008 behind her, looks to 2012
- China: No link to Taiwan ex-president's detention
- Greene sprints off 'Dancing with the Stars'
- Ousted Fiji lawmaker appeals court ruling
- Ousted Fiji lawmaker appeals court ruling
- McCain: Don't blame Palin
- Exelon won't increase $6 billion offer for NRG
- Secular candidate wins Jerusalem mayor race
- Newcastle coach banned from sidelines
- Newcastle coach banned from sidelines
- Money woes scuttle clash of former No.1 players
- Money woes scuttle clash of former No.1 players
- Hossa loses to former teammates in Cup rematch
- Official: Being upbeat can help Australian economy
- Official: Being upbeat can help Australian economy
- Ousted Fiji lawmaker appeals court ruling
- Ousted Fiji lawmaker appeals court ruling
- Hayden backs Symonds recall
- Hayden backs Symonds recall
- Hayden backs Symonds recall
- Secular candidate wins Jerusalem mayor race
- Bush administration still working on $700B rescue
- Hayden backs Symonds recall
- Hayden backs Symonds recall
- Contract talks for Boeing engineers extended
- James scores 41 as Cavaliers beat Bucks
- China: No link to Taiwan ex-president's detention
- China: No link to Taiwan ex-president's detention
- NZ indigenous Maori Party to support new govt
- NKorea to halt border crossings with SKorea
- Analysis: For Obama, what to do about Iran nukes
- Hossa loses to former teammates in Cup rematch
- Mickelson tweaks game ahead of Singapore Open
- Mickelson tweaks game ahead of Singapore Open
- Pelosi supports new help for ailing US automakers
- Calf injury rules Akhtar out of one-dayer
- Calf injury rules Akhtar out of one-dayer
- Swiss Life warns of 2008 loss excluding one-offs
- Obama seeks more help for ailing auto industry
- Secular candidate wins Jerusalem mayor race
- Australia defender Moore out after cancer surgery
- Australia defender Moore out after cancer surgery
- Oil slips below $59 on global growth pessimism
- Oil slips below $59 on global growth pessimism
- Hypo Real Estate expects 3.1B euro 3Q pretax loss
- Japan stocks fall; investors awaiting G20 meeting
- Japan stocks fall; investors awaiting G20 meeting
- Sainsbury posts 5.6 pct rise in 1H profit
- China shares up, extending gains on stimulus plan
- China shares up, extending gains on stimulus plan
- Japan to be known as "Samurai Japan" at WBC
- Japan to be known as "Samurai Japan" at WBC
- Mickelson tweaks game ahead of Singapore Open
- Mickelson tweaks game ahead of Singapore Open
- ATP Tour Tennis Masters Cup Results
- Vote-buying claims flood Malaysia's ruling party
- Unicredit 3Q earns drop 54 percent
- Asian stocks dip as signs of global slump mount
- Asian stocks dip as signs of global slump mount
- Asian stocks dip as signs of global slump mount
- Ponting warns that Twenty20 could kill off tests
- Ponting warns that Twenty20 could kill off tests
- France: Natixis hurt by rocky markets in Oct.
- Euro dips below $1.25
- NKorea to halt border crossings with SKorea
- Report: GM may up stake in Chinese joint venture
- Report: GM may up stake in Chinese joint venture
- Russia's ruble, stocks continue to fall
- Spain tops world rankings, Germany up to 2nd
- FIFA Football Rankings
- Report: Singapore won't bail out Sands project
- Report: Singapore won't bail out Sands project
- Hakuho survives scare to stay in contention
- Hakuho survives scare to stay in contention
- Report: Singapore won't bail out Sands project
- Report: Singapore won't bail out Sands project
- EdF sales up 8.3 percent in third quarter
- Roddick withdraws from Masters Cup
- Roddick withdraws from Masters Cup
- Scottish & Southern posts 78 pct fall in 1H profit
- Britain's unemployment rate rises to 5.8 pct
- Obama seeks more help for ailing auto industry
- Paranoia on the rise, experts say
- Roddick withdraws from Masters Cup
- Official: Confidence can help Australian economy
- Roddick withdraws from Masters Cup
- Official: Confidence can help Australian economy
- Stakes getting higher at World Cup
- Stakes getting higher at World Cup
- Energy agency warns of supply crunch
- ING posts 478 million euro loss in 3Q
- Britain's unemployment rate rises to 5.8 pct
- German economy expected to stagnate in 2009
- Heart defects found in 5 Russian hockey players
- Asian Champions League Glance
- Indonesia records 113th bird flu death
- Indonesia records 113th bird flu death
- Mickelson tweaks game ahead of Singapore Open
- Mickelson tweaks game ahead of Singapore Open
- EU levies hefty fine on car glass makers
- Gamba Osaka wins Asian Champions League title
- Bangkok governor resigns over graft allegations
- Gamba Osaka wins Asian Champions League title
- EU levies largest ever cartel fine on glass makers
- Bestaven abandons Vendee Globe
- Chen's detention a test of Taiwanese democracy
- Europe stocks down on signs of global slump
- Somali Islamists seize key port town with airstrip
- EU backs proposed Alitalia takeover
- WIndies wins toss and bats against Pakistan
- Roddick withdraws from Masters Cup
- Roddick withdraws from Masters Cup
- Spain: Iberia profits plummet
- Oil slips below $59 on global growth pessimism
- Indonesia records 113th bird flu death
- Indonesia records 113th bird flu death
- Hong Kong lawmakers debate Lehman probe
- Hong Kong lawmakers debate Lehman probe
- BoE says inflation to fall below 2 pct target
- Kraft chocolate factory to close in Romania
- UN urges ASEAN to ensure food access for poor
- EU levies hefty fine on car glass makers
- Gamba Osaka wins Asian Champions League title
- Gamba Osaka wins Asian Champions League title
- Gay couples to start to marry in Connecticut
- China recalls another problem drug
- Bank of England: Inflation to fall below 2 pct.
- Olmert's change from hawk to dove seems complete
- ATP Tour Tennis Masters Cup Results
- Hong Kong's stock market dips amid economy fears
- Algeria abolishes presidential term limits
- Somali Islamists seize key port town with airstrip
- Energy agency warns of supply crunch
- Murray clinches Masters Cup semifinals spot
- Murray clinches Masters Cup semifinals spot
- China cuts export taxes to spur economic growth
- China cuts export taxes to spur economic growth
- Wall Street heads to uncertain open on worries
- FTSE 100 up 52.96 at 4,299.65
- Somali Islamists seize key port town with airstrip
- Highest EU price fixing fines
- E.ON's 9-month profit down 42 percent
- Russia may have to tap reserves fund in crisis
- Bank of England: Inflation to fall below 2 pct.
- Iberia airline profits plummet
- US governor calls auto industry crisis urgent
- Pelosi supports new help for ailing US automakers
- Saudi Arabia bans lawyer from receiving award
- Palin puts 'brutal' 2008 behind her, looks to 2012
- EU turns 50 but celebrations dampened by uncertainty over future
- Gamba Osaka wins Asian Champions League title
- Report: No early vote in Ukraine this year
- Swiss defense minister resigns
- Gamba Osaka wins Asian Champions League title
- Moller-Maersk nine-month profit up 39 pct.
- Wall Street heads to uncertain open on worries
- EU backs proposed Alitalia takeover
- Kardashian and Bush enjoying down time in N.O.
- Over 1,500 companies join government job creation campaign
- Deutsche Bank sues Lehman to get $72.5M back
- Ex-leader's detention tests Taiwanese democracy
- Ex-leader's detention tests Taiwanese democracy
- W.Va. man beats health insurer in court over $40
- NTT DoCoMo, Tata agree on mobile phone alliance
- NTT DoCoMo, Tata agree on mobile phone alliance
- Gay couples to start to marry in Connecticut
- Czechs to miss Rosicky in World Cup qualifier
- NKorea to halt border crossings with SKorea
- Missing cat back in California home after 13 years
- Brazil stocks, currency fall on slowdown concerns
- Algeria abolishes presidential term limits
- FedEx maintains long-term profit, sales goals
- Bank of England: Inflation to fall below 2 pct
- Air Arabia to buy 10 more Airbus A320 jetliners
- E.ON's 3-month profit down 93 percent
- Wall Street heads to lower open on economy worries
- 38th Chess Olympiad to open in Dresden
- Battle of the bricks: Lego fails in trademark bid
- Nomo offers advice to Japanese pitchers
- Masters Cup Results
- Saudi Arabia bans lawyer from receiving award
- IDC expects 2009 tech spending growth to slow
- Ullrich wins wages case, denies doping in court
- Oil slips below $59 on global growth pessimism
- Former V.P. calls for collaboration to develop 'soft power'
- Pelosi supports new help for ailing US automakers
- 3 Bangladesh ex-ministers freed in graft case
- IDC expects 2009 tech spending growth to slow
- EU levies hefty fine on car glass makers
- Separatists attack pro-India politician in Kashmir
- Eintracht midfielder Korkmaz breaks foot
- EU relaxes rules on 'ugly' fruit and vegetables
- EU clamps down on credit rating agencies
- Police: American shot dead in northwest Pakistan
- 'Idol' gives back over $64 million to charities
- Federer, Murray win at Masters Cup
- Strike averted in German industrial sector
- UPM plans to cut label stock capacity, lay off 340
- Canada to buy more mortgages from the banks
- Somali Islamists seize key port town with airstrip
- Hong Kong lawmakers vote for Lehman Brothers probe
- Hong Kong lawmakers vote for Lehman Brothers probe
- 'Idol' gives back over $64 million to charities
- Stocks open lower on economic concerns
- Oil slips to $59 on global growth pessimism
- EU relaxes rules on 'ugly' fruits and vegetables
- Stocks open lower on economic concerns
- Irish mortgage lender writes off Iceland losses
- Algeria abolishes presidential term limits
- Canada to buy more mortgages from the banks
- Obama seeks more help for ailing auto industry
- West Indies vs. Pakistan ODI Scoreboard
- Swiss defense minister resigns
- Regulators urge banks to fight crisis by lending
- Sainsbury posts 5.6 pct rise in 1H profit
- Gay couples can start to marry in Connecticut
- Stocks open lower on economic concerns
- West Indies vs. Pakistan ODI Scoreboard
- Swiss defense minister resigns
- US court rules for Navy in use of sonar
- Indian court sentences 2 for Tata protester murder
- Huntsman preps for lawsuit against banks
- Federer, Murray win at Masters Cup
- Federer, Murray win at Masters Cup
- Spain captain wants Nadal to stay away from final
- Chen's detention a test of Taiwanese democracy
- Regulators urge banks to fight crisis by lending
- Energy agency warns of supply crunch
- Air Arabia to buy 10 more Airbus A320 jetliners
- Federer, Murray win at Masters Cup
- Stocks open lower on economic concerns
- Federer, Murray win at Masters Cup
- US court rules for Navy in use of sonar
- Bulgaria inflation 11.2 percent in October
- Gayle's century leads Windies to 294-9
- Gayle's century leads Windies to 294-9
- EU relaxes rules on 'ugly' fruits and vegetables
- German industrial union secures 4.2 percent raise
- Gay couples can start to marry in Connecticut
- Paulson says troubled assets will not be purchased
- Body of fan found in car near home of Paula Abdul
- US court rules for Navy in use of sonar
- Body of fan found in car near home of Paula Abdul
- EU tells Iceland to resolve deposit disputes
- Toys 'R' Us launches special promotion
- Swiss Re reports a net loss of CHF 304 million for the 3rd quarter
- Hotel Royal Hsinchu welcomes Vienna Youth Choir to Hsinchu
- International dairy brands benefit from milk scandal
- American pianist stays at Caesar Park Taipei
- Evergreen launches cities tour package
- Mayan pride flies high - a town expresses itself with kites
- Racehorses parade at Highclere Castle
- Australia batsman Hayden supports Symonds recall
- Real Madrid out of Spanish Cup
- Staal lifts Pens over Wings
- World Cup woes in the past for Mortlock
- Young guns have some fun with Wigan
- Murray cruises into Masters semis as Andy Roddick pulls out injured
- Bryant lifts Lakers to best start since 2001
- U.S. non-believers call for godless but good Christmas
- Favorite music = happy heart: study
- Jaden Smith to star in 'Karate Kid' remake
- Nordic countries top gender equality survey
- Japan's new crime squad?
- Shuttle crew to outfit living quarters on ISS
- Tequila is a girl's best friend
- Danny Boyle shakes routine on 'Slumdog Millionaire'
- Taiwan share prices close down 0.5 percent
- Oil prices ease below US$60
- U.S. dollar mixed in Asia amid corporate worries
- Asian stocks fall as signs of slump mount
- Wall Street skids on GM and corporate fears
- China signs first oil deal with Iraq
- SingTel says Q2 net profit falls 12.1 percent
- Obama focuses on the U.S. economy, leaving G20 summit to Bush
- China's retail sales rise 22%
- Asian consumers increasingly pessimistic: MasterCard survey
- Barclays shareholders revolt over capital injection: report
- More calls for joint action as fears spread
- U.S. government lays out program to ease mortages
- Burrowing into bias
- Iran test fires new missile
- Twenty-five wounded as blast hits Afghanistan's Kandahar
- Obama set to unleash transition teams
- China somber on 6-month quake anniversary
- Myanmar steps up crackdown with labor activist going to jail
- Viewing Obama from Baghdad: few changes expected
- Taiwan cannot allow human rights rollback
- Cambodian, Thai foreign ministers hold border talks
- Central African Republic says rebels kill 14 government troops
- U.S. development worker shot dead in Pakistan
- No decision on Congo reinforcements
- Pope approves of 'constructive' China-Taiwan talks, says MOFA
- AIT calls for transparency in former Taiwan president's case
- China denies having any link to former Taiwam President's detention
- U.S. happy cross-strait ties warming: American Institute in Taiwan
- 'Cape No. 7' wakes up Hengchun Peninsula in Taiwan
- Chinese students may enroll in Taiwan colleges from 2009
- Taiwanese Media speculates on next arrests in Chen case
- President of Taiwan denies influencing judiciary; slams persecution claims
- North Korea says it will shut border with South
- Taiwan opposition decries Chen detention as 'political'
- Former Taiwan President imprisoned
- DPP members still welcome to visit China: Chinese spokeswoman
- Taiwan student protesters raise four demands
- Taiwan, China to engage in joint crime-fighting: MAC chief
- High speed rail's Changhua Station to be completed in 2013
- Taiwan ex-president to retain privileges: official
- Cross-strait ties will not be hampered by protests: MAC head
- Time not yet right for meeting with president: Taiwan DPP chief
- High court hears dispute over religious monument
- Obama taps bipartisan team for economic summit
- American aid worker shot dead in Pakistan
- Paulson says troubled assets will not be purchased
- Stores see `seismic' shift as consumers clamp down
- After Calif. loss, gays get right to wed in Conn.
- World leaders plead for religious tolerance
- Sudan president calls immediate Darfur ceasefire
- Iraqi soldier kills 2 US troops, wounds 6 in Mosul
- GOP governors say party's future rests with them
- Duo heading State transition seasoned vets
- Supreme Court referees religious monument dispute
- Taiwan’s detained Yunlin County head hospitalized again
- A US newspaper urges Obama to sign FTA with Taiwan
- Taiwan shares open sharply lower
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Ex-president to retain privileges: official
- Replica of Ming dynasty armed wooden boat to aid Tainan's tourism
- Cross-strait ties will not be hampered by protests: MAC head
- Time not yet right for meeting with president: DPP chief
- Foreign exchange rates
- Taiwan doesn't expect change in ties with U.S. under Obama leadership
- A look at Obama transition team leaders
- Fall of Taiwan's Chen tests independence activists
- Microsoft adding more networking to Windows Live
- AMD rolls out new server chips
- Feds issue rule aimed at Internet gambling ban
- Taiwan stock drops 177 points below 4,500 points benchmark
- Kenny Chesney wins CMA's Entertainer of the Year
- Doctors say marrow transplant may have cured AIDS
- Wis. zoo hoists out polar bear that fell into moat
- Gov't wants to change course of forest experiments
- Doctors say marrow transplant may have cured AIDS
- The deadline for the completion of business transactions in Taiwan cut short
- Tiger escapes, kills caretaker at Mexico zoo
- Swire Coca-Cola works with local environmental groups
- Taiwan Central Bank allows more bank branches for foreign exchange business
- US abandons plan to buy toxic assets
- NASA clears shuttle Endeavour for Friday launch
- Taiwan Premier to save economy with loans
- Celtics get late winner to overcome Hawks
- Taiwan ex-president's son-in-law sentenced to seven years for insider trading
- Win-win situation and mutual trust are goals for China ties: SEF
- Prices lower on Taipei futures market
- America's last glass ceiling will shatter ... some time
- Ex-president's son-in-law gets seven years in High Court retrial
- MOFA might close some representative offices in Latin America
- Shares lower on Taipei bourse
- 800,000 expected to benefit from student loan interest rate cut
- Afghan bombing kills 21, including US soldier
- Iranian diplomat kidnapped, guard killed in Pakistan: police
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Gov't to adopt bold credit policy to rev up economy: MOF head
- Taiwan's prosecutors investigate cases in clusters biased along party lines
- Taiwan unveils 18-billion-dlr loan programme
- Scholars call for supervision of cross-strait negotiations
- Taiwan's jailed former president on hunger strike
- Four Taiwanese scientists honored by int'l science organization
- U.S. professor suggests Taiwan set up prosecutions review body
- AIT to hold institutional and pension fund investment forum
- Russia delays wood duty hike
- US dollar mixed, gold down in European trading
- Holcim 3Q profits down, plans to shut 2 US plants
- Tilda Swinton to lead Berlin film festival jury
- Paulson: Rescue package not for automakers
- UK steps up wooing of oil-rich Gulf states
- US court rules for Navy in use of sonar
- Tilda Swinton to lead Berlin film festival jury
- BoE gloomy outlook stokes rate cut hopes
- Udinese defeats Reggina in Italian Cup
- Barrichello: I'll either stay in F1 or retire
- Deans trying to rebuild Australia to face England
- Stocks lower as Paulson unveils change in bailout
- Anheuser-Busch shareholders approve sale to InBev
- Body of fan found in car near home of Paula Abdul
- Opel temporarily halting production in Poland
- Bobsledder Serge Despres faces longer ban
- WADA official prepared to meet PFA over drug tests
- Crash casts shadow on Russian investment climate
- Russian, British ships repel Somali pirate attack
- Deputies investigate battery claim against Garrett
- Anheuser-Busch shareholders approve sale to InBev
- Obama taps bipartisan team for economic summit
- Exec with Swiss bank indicted in UBS tax probe
- UK terror suspect wanted to give a taste of fear
- Paulson says troubled assets will not be purchased
- Somali Islamists seize port as insurgency gains
- Dollar mixed amid economic gloom, market losses
- A look at Anheuser-Busch and InBev
- Deputies investigate battery claim against Garrett
- Banks take less credit from Fed auction
- Irish mortgage lender writes off Iceland losses
- Delta to launch new international routes
- Hughes expected to turn Man City into global force
- Paulson: Rescue package not for automakers
- Exec with Swiss bank UBS indicted in tax probe
- Delta to launch new international routes
- Key 'switch' found for popular breast cancer drug
- World stocks lower as economies, companies suffer
- Sochi organizer says 2014 Games financially secure
- Morgan Stanley unveils job cuts
- Fan of Abdul found dead near 'Idol' judge's home
- Spokane father, son convicted of Internet scam
- French foreign minister tempers G-20 expectations
- 3 LCD firms plead guilty in price-fixing scheme
- Shatner invites Takei to his `Raw Nerve' talk show
- Player leaves Botafogo, cites unpaid salary
- JPMorgan ups forecast for home equity loan losses
- 3 LCD firms plead guilty in price-fixing scheme
- German parliament moves to increase police powers
- Exec with Swiss bank UBS indicted in tax probe
- Obama taps bipartisan team for economic summit
- Palin says woman on ticket could help in 2012
- African nations meet to voice concerns
- Ochoa wants to celebrate at hometown tournament
- Injury rules Henson out of autumn tests
- Study: Same-sex heart transplants are better
- Pakistan beats West Indies in one day match
- Pakistan beats West Indies in one day match
- Bulgarian weightlifting coach resigns
- A look at economic developments around the world
- NL Manager List
- West Indies vs. Pakistan ODI Scoreboard
- Anheuser-Busch shareholders approve sale to InBev
- Yum Brands says it is cutting several hundred jobs
- Morgan Stanley unveils job cuts
- Prank NY Times: `All the news we hope to print'
- Brazil: $400B needed for oil
- Sources: DEI, Ganassi to combine NASCAR teams
- German parliament moves to increase police powers
- YouTube channels Google with search-driven ads
- Pakistan beat West Indies in thriller in Abu Dhabi
- Study: Diabetes drug fails to slow artery buildup
- Dimon: Recession could be worse than market crisis
- Delta to launch new international routes
- APNewsBreak: FBI probing preneed funeral company
- Gay couples marry in Connecticut
- Oil below $56 as global markets stumble
- APNewsBreak: FBI probing preneed funeral company
- Latin American stocks slump as slowdown deepens
- Stocks lower as Paulson unveils change in bailout
- Lohan refers to Obama as `first colored president'
- Oil below $56 as global markets stumble
- Yum Brands says it is cutting several hundred jobs
- Capello wants to coach unified UK team at Olympics
- Russian, British ships repel Somali pirate attack
- Smithsonian snags items to recreate Obama office
- Fan of Abdul found dead near 'Idol' judge's home
- Obama taps bipartisan team for economic summit
- Stocks lower as Paulson unveils change in bailout
- Stocks lower as Paulson unveils change in bailout
- Two more world records fall at swimming World Cup
- Oil near $56 as global markets stumble
- Pentagon OKs $50M funding for 4 more Lockheed jets
- Obama's likeness used to promote nanotechnology
- Palin says woman on ticket could help in 2012
- Report: No early vote in Ukraine this year
- Energy agency warns of impending supply crunch
- Paranoia on the rise, experts say
- Two more world records fall at swimming World Cup
- Exec with Swiss bank UBS indicted in tax probe
- Smithsonian culls items to recreate Obama office
- Hedge fund redemptions total $100B in October
- Stocks plunge for third straight session
- Oil near $56 as global markets stumble
- Germany: Marrow transplant may have cured AIDS
- Pakistan beats West Indies by 4 wickets in 1st ODI
- Stocks plunge for third straight session
- 2009 US PGA Tour Schedule
- Russian, British ships repel Somali pirate attack
- 2009 Champions Tour Schedule
- 3 LCD firms plead guilty in price-fixing scheme
- APNewsBreak: FBI probing preneed funeral company
- Stocks plunge for third straight session
- US investors deny hindering foreclosure relief
- Gold down
- Dollar mixed amid economic gloom, market losses
- Democrat proposes federal stake in Big Three
- APNewsBreak: FBI probing funeral contract company
- APNewsBreak: FBI probing funeral contract company
- Somali Islamists seize port as insurgency gains
- Jets in direct challenge to Patriots
- English Football Results
- Scottish Football Results
- US general urges Obama to keep missile defense
- Spurs beat Liverpool to progress in League Cup
- Study: Brain stimulation may ease anxiety disorder
- Italian Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Prank NY Times: `All the news we hope to print'
- Air France: Pilots strike likely to cancel flights
- Work to do for Redknapp despite Spurs' 4-2 win
- Scientists call for more nanotechnology testing
- Regulators nix credit card debt forgiveness plan
- Latin American stocks slump as slowdown deepens
- Nery Castillo won't play with Mexico's Chivas
- Latin American stocks slump as slowdown deepens
- Intel warns of sharply lower revenue
- Treasury buying ramps up as inflation worries ease
- YouTube channels Google with search-driven ads
- Two more world records fall at swimming World Cup
- US investors deny hindering foreclosure relief
- Barcelona, Valencia thru; Villarreal out of Copa
- English Football Results
- Lohan refers to Obama as `first colored president'
- Obama taps bipartisan team for economic summit
- Gold, other commodities plunge on economic woes
- Celtic stretches lead with 3-0 win over Kilmarnock
- Chelsea dumped out of League Cup by Burnley
- Chelsea dumped out of League Cup by Burnley
- Treasury buying ramps up as inflation worries ease
- US senator says Congress delays global warming law
- Work to do for Redknapp despite Spurs' 4-2 win
- Canada's CanWest media company cuts 560 jobs
- Star Trek's Sulu among stars in UK reality show
- Obama's likeness used to promote nanotechnology
- Chelsea dumped out of League Cup by Burnley
- DEI, Ganassi to combine NASCAR teams
- Bahamas' Atlantis resort lays off 800 employees
- Democrats urge US govt stake in big auto companies
- Argentine Web campaign seeks Davis delay for Nadal
- Australian markets fall after further losses in US
- Australian markets fall after further losses in US
- Israel's president praises Saudi king
- Nicaragua to review disputed mayoral election
- Obama to pioneer Web outreach as president
- Anger over gay marriage vote directed at Mormons
- Tuesday, November 20
- Artists stage street scenes to lurk in Google maps
- Allergists' dander up about Obama quest for dog
- Paranoia on the rise, experts say
- Udinese, Sampdoria, Napoli advance in Italian Cup
- Russian, British ships repel Somali pirate attack
- Bush to warn leaders at summit of protectionism
- KKK killing evokes bad memories in Louisiana
- Palin leaves door open for possible Senate run
- Disgraced pastor Haggard: I was abused as child
- Bahamas' Atlantis resort lays off 800 employees
- Ecuador seeks EU trade talks as neighbors move on
- Paulson says troubled assets will not be purchased
- FBI investigating failed funeral contract company
- Fake NY Times heralds end to wars, better economy
- Boldin making big impact in Arizona
- NKorea to shut DMZ border with South Korea
- Nike pulls faulty running tool
- Drogba throws coin back into crowd; faces FA probe
- Thai, Cambodian ministers in new border talks
- Failure of auto industry could set off catastrophe
- Residential area near Wall St. affected by crisis
- Chelsea dumped out of League Cup by Burnley
- Sina.com quarterly profit up 28 percent
- Sina.com quarterly profit up 28 percent
- NKorea to shut DMZ border with South Korea
- Nicaragua to review disputed mayoral election
- Chinese utility announces $400 million investments
- Prank NY Times: `All the news we hope to print'
- Still out of sight, Fidel Castro pens new book
- Obama taps bipartisan team for economic summit
- SKorea stocks fall 5.2 percent in early trading
- SKorea stocks fall 5.2 percent in early trading
- Japan shares down 4 percent in early trading
- Japan shares down 4 percent in early trading
- Philippines' Ayala Corp. earnings down 43 percent
- Philippines' Ayala Corp. earnings down 43 percent
- Nyrstar says carbon trading could shut smelters
- Nyrstar says carbon trading could shut smelters
- Battle for Iraq's 3rd city hangs in the balance
- Ski deals available nearly everywhere
- New hotel opening during tough time
- Gays get right to marry in US state Connecticut
- Obama slept here: Roots in 3 nations, 6 time zones
- Stevens trailing in Alaska Senate race
- No harm in being poor when visiting sexy Berlin
- Palin leaves door open for possible Senate run
- SKorea stocks fall 5.9 percent in early trading
- SKorea stocks fall 5.9 percent in early trading
- Report: China ministries allotted extra $15 bln
- Report: China ministries allotted extra $15 bln
- Learning to snowboard - in France
- HK stock index drops over 6 percent in early trade
- HK stock index drops over 6 percent in early trade
- Copa Sudamericana Glance
- Bush looks back on past relief efforts in Africa
- Civil trial for Ku Klux Klan group begins
- De La Hoya fired up, slimmed down for next bout
- Report: Japan to offer $105 bln for IMF bailouts
- Report: Japan to offer $105 bln for IMF bailouts
- 4 changes to Kiwis lineup for England semi
- 4 changes to Kiwis lineup for England semi
- Oil falls to $55 on grim US economic outlook
- Oil falls to $55 on grim US economic outlook
- Hong Kong lawmakers vote for Lehman Brothers probe
- Hong Kong lawmakers vote for Lehman Brothers probe
- Hong Kong lawmakers vote for Lehman Brothers probe
- Hong Kong lawmakers vote for Lehman Brothers probe
- Semin's 5-point night leads Caps past 'Canes
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Celtics rally, send Hawks to first loss of season
- Boeing engineers contract talks make headway
- Internacional beats Chivas 2-0 in Copa Sud semis
- Semin's 5-point night leads Caps past 'Canes
- Asian markets tumble on grim US corporate news
- Asian markets tumble on grim US corporate news
- Asian markets tumble on grim US corporate news
- Citic Pacific gets $1.5 bln bailout from parent
- Citic Pacific gets $1.5 bln bailout from parent
- Inspired by Obama, European minorities take action
- Mexico gets late win over Ecuador in friendly
- Outing going veep hosts incoming veep Thursday
- Business groups compile G-20 wish lists
- Mexico approves 13 percent spending boost in 2009
- Rangers sink Devils minus Brodeur
- SKorea urges NKorea to develop industrial zone
- Shareholders approve Australian bank acquisition
- Shareholders approve Australian bank acquisition
- Pssst: Renegade and Renaissance are in the house
- Study: HPV vaccine prevents genital warts in males
- Australia's key stock index sinks to 4-year low
- Australia's key stock index sinks to 4-year low
- Democrats at work to tap bailout for automakers
- German economy falls in recession
- Kiwis to miss Matai for England semi
- Kiwis to miss Matai for England semi
- Taiwan shares fall 3.9 percent on global woes
- Taiwan shares fall 3.9 percent on global woes
- Oil falls to $55 on grim US economic outlook
- Oil falls to $55 on grim US economic outlook
- Kuwaiti court orders stock exchange closed
- Dutch state invests 750 million euros in SNS bank
- Taiwan team rallies to win in Asia Series
- Taiwan team rallies to win in Asia Series
- FIFA U17 Women's World Cup results
- BT to cut 10,000 jobs this year, 2Q profits fall
- GDF Suez 9 month sales rise 18 pct
- Iraqi Oil Ministry to buy two helicopters
- Zurich Financial 3Q profits plummet 90 percent
- Russian stock markets decline sharply at open
- Caryle head: Asia is attractive for private equity
- Caryle head: Asia is attractive for private equity
- Siemens posts 2.4 billion-euro loss in 4th quarter
- Japan's stock index falls to 2-week low on US woes
- Japan's stock index falls to 2-week low on US woes
- UN concerned about harsh prison terms in Myanmar
- German economy falls into recession
- SKorea stocks fall for 3rd straight session
- Russian stock markets suspended after sharp falls
- SKorea stocks fall for 3rd straight session
- China's industrial output growth lowest in 7 years
- China's industrial output growth lowest in 7 years
- Eight teams jostle for Serie A lead
- Asian markets tumble on grim US corporate news
- Asian markets tumble on grim US corporate news
- Mizuho's first half profit dives 71 percent
- Mizuho's first half profit dives 71 percent
- Mongolian Hakuho 1 win back at Kyushu sumo
- Mongolian Hakuho 1 win back at Kyushu sumo
- Energy agency cuts oil demand forecasts
- Palin already hinting at run in 2012
- Australian PM says executive salaries must change
- Australian PM says executive salaries must change
- Dutch state invests 750 million euros in SNS bank
- Energy agency cuts oil demand forecasts
- Asian Development Bank to help restore Silk Route
- Asian Development Bank to help restore Silk Route
- Siemens posts 2.4 billion-euro loss in 4th quarter
- US, North Korea reach U17 Women's WCup final
- US, North Korea reach U17 Women's WCup final
- Masters Cup Results
- BT to cut 10,000 jobs, 2Q net profit rises
- Sands: Up to 11,000 Macau workers to lose jobs
- Sands: Up to 11,000 Macau workers to lose jobs
- Malaysia urged to scrap housing quota for Malays
- Malaysia urged to scrap housing quota for Malays
- Bank of Ireland 1H profit down 32 pct on bad loans
- Surfer has close encounter with whale in Australia
- Indian inflation slips to 9 percent
- Indian inflation slips to 9 percent
- Holyfield to meet Valuev for WBA title
- OECD: Developed world in recession
- German economy falls into recession
- German economy falls into recession
- Kuwaiti court orders stock exchange closed
- Zurich Financial 3Q profits plummet 90 percent
- Somali Islamist militia seizes town near capital
- England faces tough India challenge in one-dayers
- England faces tough India challenge in one-dayers
- Somali Islamist militia seizes town near capital
- Hang Seng index plunges over 5 percent
- Hang Seng index plunges over 5 percent
- More countries make spreading HIV a crime
- Citic Pacific gets $1.5 bln bailout from parent
- Citic Pacific gets $1.5 bln bailout from parent
- Sands: Up to 11,000 Macau workers to lose jobs
- Sands: Up to 11,000 Macau workers to lose jobs
- OECD says developed world in recession
- EU approves Dutch aid to ING Groep
- Dollar mixed, gold down in morning trading
- EU wants tougher rules on taxes
- Siemens posts 2.4 billion euro loss in 4th quarter
- Sands: Up to 11,000 Macau workers to lose jobs
- Sands: Up to 11,000 Macau workers to lose jobs
- BT to cut 10,000 jobs, 2Q net profit rises
- SABMiller says 1H profits rise, but demand slows
- LSE 1H profit up but cancels share buyback
- Las Vegas Sands to fire up to 11,000 Macau workers
- Las Vegas Sands to fire up to 11,000 Macau workers
- Somali Islamist militia seizes town near capital
- Europe, Asian markets down amid recession fears
- China shares rise on optimism over stimulus plan
- China shares rise on optimism over stimulus plan
- French bank Natixis reports steep 3Q loss
- Russian shares plummet amid chaotic trading
- Oil falls below $56 on grim world economic outlook
- Police investigate Drogba over coin toss
- Masters Cup Results
- Turkmenistan asks UN to monitor parliamentary vote
- Lam leads delayed Singapore Open
- Lam leads delayed Singapore Open
- Tsonga beats Djokovic at Masters Cup
- Tsonga beats Djokovic at Masters Cup
- Repsol 3Q profits rise on higher petroleum prices
- Pound tumbles to 6-1/2 year low below $1.50
- Neutral venue option for Pakistan-India series
- Neutral venue option for Pakistan-India series
- LSE 1H profit up but cancels share buyback
- It's Bond, James Bond _ in wax at US museum
- Chanderpaul agrees to third spell with Durham
- Bank of Ireland 1H profit down 32 pct on bad loans
- GE, hospital to establish overseas cancer centers
- Pop singer Rihanna cancels Indonesia show
- Sandra Bullock's stalker gets 3 years of probation
- Frings dropped, three rookies invited for Germany
- BT to cut 6,000 more jobs, 2Q net profit rises
- Somali Islamist militia seizes town near capital
- Van Nistelrooy likely out for season
- Tsonga beats Djokovic at Masters Cup
- Tsonga beats Djokovic at Masters Cup
- Euro dips briefly below $1.24 before gaining
- Chelsea, Liverpool focus on league title race
- President rejects call for replacement of security, police chiefs
- Lam leads delayed Singapore Open
- Lam leads delayed Singapore Open
- Congress examines $700 billion rescue program
- Japan defeats Syria in friendly
- Japan defeats Syria in friendly
- Tiago back for Portugal against Brazil
- Poland's PGNiG energy company posts lower profits
- Eight teams jostle for Serie A lead
- Democrats say Biden chooses new VP chief of staff
- Comolli swaps one relegation scrap for another
- OECD says developed world in recession
- France's Sarkozy questions dollar's supremacy
- Uni-President Lions rally to win in Asia Series
- Brazil stocks seesaw on global recession fears
- Irish inflation falls to 2-year low
- Savidan called up to France squad
- September trade deficit falls to $56.5 billion
- AstraZeneca receives approval for bipolar drug
- Masters Cup Results
- Neutral venue option for Pakistan-India series
- China stimulus relies on motivating thrifty public
- Neutral venue option for Pakistan-India series
- China stimulus relies on motivating thrifty public
- Diageo in collaboration talks with United Spirits
- Van Nistelrooy likely out for season
- Davydenko reaches Masters Cup semifinals
- September trade deficit falls to $56.5 billion
- European markets mixed ahead of Wall Street open
- Democrats say Biden chooses new VP chief of staff
- EU prods governments to do more for secure energy
- Australia facing tough forward battle at England
- Democrat takes lead in Alaska Senate race
- Congress examines $700 billion rescue program
- Oil falls below $56 on grim world economic outlook
- English Football Fixtures
- Both Madrid coaches under pressure
- US stocks open higher despite jobs data
- Davydenko reaches Masters Cup semifinals
- Romanian companies to lay off 800 workers
- Savidan called up to France squad
- Police called after man brings alligator to bar
- US stocks fall on jobs data
- Italy's Benetton 3Q profits up 12 percent
- OECD says developed world in recession
- Aetna tells employees it will pursue staff cuts
- Diageo in collaboration talks with United Spirits
- Italy promotes baseball World Cup
- Kuwaiti court orders stock exchange closed
- CAS hears Rasmussen's appeal against 2-year ban
- Hundreds in Chile not told of positive HIV tests
- Mathijsen extends contract with HSV
- Hedge fund execs advocate new public exchanges
- EU wants tougher rules on taxes
- US stocks fluctuate on jobs data
- Chelsea, Liverpool focus on league title race
- US, European markets steady after latest sell-off
- Palin tamps down talk of 2012 presidential run
- Report: Silva supports aide for presidential race
- Air France predicts strike cost at 100 mln euros
- Capello says he changed England players' poor diet
- CIT Group applies to become bank holding company
- Latam stocks mostly higher a day after losses
- Taiwan prosecutors seek death penalty for Indonesian deckhand
- High-level meeting with China's president at APEC possible: Taiwan's APEC envoy
- Taiwanese nature documentaries win awards at U.S. film festival
- Taiwan opens doors to journalists from China's regional media
- Foreign spouses in Taiwan seeking naturalization exempt from financial proof
- 9th Taipei Poetry Festival 2008
- Angel Art Gallery
- National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts
- National Concert Hall
- What's On
- Now Showing
- With friends like these ... it's best to stay home
- The Bond we deserve? Each 007 reflects its era
- For the record
- Voulez-vous ecoutez avec moi ce soir?
- Women must learn to love the Stooges
- An overachieving parrot's life
- Thanksgiving with a flair
- Double standards in China?
- Australia resort plans nude 'anything goes' party month
- From a sudden mental image, a book, and movie, are born
- U.S. condemns Myanmar sentences
- Thai bird flu case
- Mexico mass kidnap
- Taiwan shares close down 3.9 percent
- Oil prices dive amid worries
- Yen pares gains as traders digest U.S. bailout U-turn
- Gold plunges on global woes
- Wall Street plunges on recession fears, uncertainty
- Seoul to press for sampling at North Korea's nuclear plants
- Rebels advance on looted DR Congo town: sources
- Iran envoy snatched and guard killed in Pakistan, say police
- China's stimulus to keep GDP growth above 7 percent: bank
- German economy enters worst recession in 12 years
- Japan to offer IMF up to US$100b
- Troubled assets will not be purchased
- Oakland claims Taiwan's Chen
- Yankees sign Marte
- Another Cup upset
- Singapore Open
- Pakistan wins
- Wizards claim first win of season
- Tsonga restores pride beating Djokovic in Shanghai Masters
- MLB Managers of the Year named
- Burnley stuns Chelsea with League Cup win
- Beat the recession with the If Benefit Club
- Does America's glass ceiling remain intact?
- Economic war needs battle plan
- Taiwan DPP must transcend 'A-bian' dilemma
- Grand Formosa Regent Taipei plans expansion
- Taiwan's MOFA might close some offices in Latin America
- Taiwan government to take on more debt: Lee
- Grand Formosa Regent Hotel to serve up 8 unusual Hendrick's Gin cocktails
- Taiwanese scientists honored by world science organization
- China company admits presence of melamine
- Taiwan DPP's Su in hospital as hunger strike goes on
- Chen's son-in-law sentenced in Taiwan Development case
- Win-win situation, mutual trust are goals for China ties, says Taiwan's SEF
- Taiwan doesn't expect change in ties with U.S. under Obama
- Asian stocks slide as U.S. changes tack on bailout
- Afghan suicide attack kills 11, say officials
- Former Taiwan President goes on hunger
- Taiwan's Uni-President Lions rally to win in Asia Series
- France's Sarkozy questions dollar's supremacy
- Democrat takes lead in Alaska Senate race
- OECD says developed world in recession
- Dow ends up nearly 553 in rebound from selloff
- Wall Street in sharp rebound as market bounces off lows
- First fuzzy photos of planets outside solar system
- `Slumdog' is a clever twist on traditional uplift
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Obama resigning Senate seat effective Sunday
- Gunmen kidnap Iranian diplomat in Pakistan
- Gaza City blacked out after rocket attacks
- Wild Strawberry Movement protesters around Taiwan to assemble in Taipei
- Electronic Arts wants to help people get fit, too
- Franken seeks access to rejected absentee data
- FDA to detain food shipments from China
- Bush defends capitalism on eve of economic summit
- Democrats hunt for support for auto bailout
- Study: Calif dirty air kills more than car crashes
- TEXT-ICL launches product to reduce mercury emissions
- Japan's CO2 emissions hit record high: official
- Fitch Ratings predicts negative 2009 growth for Taiwan
- No deadline for melamine victims seeking compensation from China
- Ex-president's son, daughter-in-law questioned again
- Taiwan stock closes slightly up 14 points
- President pledges to make Taiwan `peace contributor'
- Taiwan to promote Asia Pacific free trade area at APEC
- Taiwan's WHA bid should not be viewed as political: envoy
- Officials: Sen. Clinton eyed as secretary of state
- CIA: Hunt for bin Laden still a top priority
- Chinese manufacturer urged to apologize for tainted creamer
- Kaohsiung to hold referendum on cutting class sizes
- Taiwan scientists invent the latest bendable thin-film transistor
- Officials: Sen. Clinton eyed as secretary of state
- Cabinet undecided on issue of purchase vouchers
- Prices higher on Taipei futures market
- Financial requirement for foreign spouse naturalization canceled
- Yunlin County magistrate indicted on corruption charges
- Taiwan former President’s son and daughter-in-law freed after interrogation
- California gets glimpse of 'Big One'
- Prices rise on Taipei bourse
- Women's groups show support for detained Yunlin County chief
- Students to expand sit-in protest
- Ex-president's son, daughter-in-law authorize access to accounts
- New incubation ground for horseshoe crabs in Penghu launched
- Act amended to help aboriginal offspring reinstate status
- Digital online learning is future of education: Cambridge University
- Changhua magistrate encourages industrial innovation
- Kaohsiung mayor backs referendums as way to resolve public issues
- Suspected US missile strike kills 10 in Pakistan: officials
- Police: Japanese man shot in Pakistan kidnap try
- UN conference rejects religious terrorism
- Legislature confirms nominee as Examination Yuan Chief
- Taiwan university converts biomass into hydrogen at high rate
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Murray ousts Federer from Masters Cup
- US scientist set to enter plea on China sales
- Pakistan official: IMF will give $5 billion
- Pakistan official: IMF will give $5 billion
- Democrats to White House: Preserve your records
- Zurich Financial 3Q profits plummet 90 percent
- Citigroup fined $300,000 for commission charges
- Banks say they will not use bailout money for pay
- Popovych joins Armstrong's Astana team
- Stocks fluctuate after jobs data, Wal-Mart outlook
- UEFA fines Celtic for supporter's pitch invasion
- UN: Brown clouds over Asia worsen global warming
- US, European stocks steady despite data
- Palin urges Republican governors: check Democrats
- OECD says developed world already in recession
- Hundreds in Chile not told of positive HIV tests
- Bush says faith sustained him through presidency
- Thomson is fourth skipper to quit Vendee Globe
- Demand, recession hit oil prices again
- Democrats say Biden chooses new VP chief of staff
- Citi denies search for new chairman as stock sinks
- Vivendi net profit up sharply
- Study: HPV vaccine prevents genital warts in males
- Hedge fund execs advocate new public exchanges
- Bank of America subpoenaed over exec pay data
- Australia facing tough forward battle at England
- UEFA fines Celtic for supporter's pitch invasion
- Pentagon to brief Obama team on key decisions
- Asada and Joubert go for gold at Trophee Bompard
- New outbreak of bird flu found in fowl in Thailand
- Austria: Lufthansa sole bidder for airline
- Ataturk film draws Turkish crowds, and controversy
- OECD says developed world already in recession
- British firm JCB to cut nearly 400 jobs
- Skinhead charged in Obama plot wants dismissal
- US dollar mostly up, gold down in European trading
- Will Maradona resign?
- Cobreloa forced to play 1st quarterfinal Saturday
- NIreland police searching for Basque militant
- Donovan says he's ready for Europe
- Donovan says he's ready for Europe
- Ryan O'Neal, son delay entering pleas
- Demand, recession hit oil prices again
- Global gap on costs narrows for US manufacturers
- Democrats at work to tap bailout for automakers
- Yankees and Marte agree to $12M, 3-year deal
- Austria: Lufthansa sole bidder for airline
- Russian shares plummet amid chaotic trading
- UK truck maker Leyland says it will cut 250 jobs
- A look at economic developments around the world
- Russian shares plummet amid chaotic trading
- Italy: Father can end daughter's life support
- VeraSun forecasts drastically higher 3Q loss
- First fuzzy photos of planets outside solar system
- AL Cy Young Award Winners
- Democrats at work to tap bailout for automakers
- Pirates hit Russian-operated ship off Somalia
- Citi denies search for new chairman as stock sinks
- Palin urges Republican governors: check Democrats
- US: October budget deficit hits record of $237.2B
- Brazil's currency sharply down
- Legal grind ends for woman accused of dirty dance
- Banks say they're using bailout money for loans
- Moody's downgrades Tyson Foods
- US Steel lays off 677 workers in US, Canada
- US, European stocks steady despite data
- US court says 1985 church killer should be freed
- US: October budget deficit hits record of $237.2B
- US: October budget deficit hits record of $237.2B
- NIreland police searching for Basque militant
- Will Maradona resign?
- Canadian convict released early due to obesity
- Interbank loan rates rise for first time 4 weeks
- Italy: Father can end daughter's life support
- Russian shares plunge amid market closures
- Berkshire Hathaway shares fall below $100,000
- US stocks rebound in another volatile session
- EBay won't sell swearing-in tickets
- Bank of America subpoenaed over exec pay data
- South African police confident of safe World Cup
- Bank of America subpoenaed over exec pay data
- Banks say they're using bailout money for loans
- US defeats Iceland in 1st Chess Olympiad round
- UK truck maker Leyland says it will cut 250 jobs
- Oil prices follow Wall Street on wild ride
- Gold mixed
- Romo back, are Dallas Cowboys well?
- Hedge fund execs have mixed views on oversight
- First fuzzy photos of planets outside solar system
- Mexico places bet on depressed crude prices
- Report: Merkel calls for far-reaching regulation
- Obama resigning Senate seat
- Basque players may boycott Iran friendly over name
- US defeats Iceland in 1st Chess Olympiad round
- El Salvador massacre case filed in Spanish court
- US stocks stage on huge rebound
- Obama resigning Senate seat
- Judge nixes change in Exxon Valdez damage payout
- Italian Football Results
- Juventus beats Genoa 4-1 to go top of Serie A
- Whoopi to produce a musical 'Sister Act' in London
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Renewable energy may end up scarred, but stronger
- Stocks stage huge rebound; Dow jumps 553 points
- US Democrats hunt for support for auto bailout
- Boeing delays 737 deliveries due to parts problem
- Banks, investment firms borrow less from Fed
- US Democrats hunt for support for auto bailout
- Juventus beats Genoa 4-1 to go top of Serie A
- Classy canines: Vick dogs featured on wine labels
- Jordan to take on Bethpage Black before US Open
- 1M plus possible for Obama inauguration
- Banks, investment firms borrow less from Fed
- Long-lost lunar photos get another day in the sun
- Cleveland pitcher Cliff Lee wins AL Cy Young Award
- Hundreds in Chile not told of positive HIV tests
- Kanye West says he's 'voice of this generation'
- Karolyi still miffed about Chinese gymnasts probe
- Johnson, Edwards gear up for one final NASCAR race
- Dollar mixed on recession data as stocks rebound
- Stocks stage huge rebound; Dow jumps 553 points
- France: Canadian police detain bomb suspect
- 1M plus possible for Obama inauguration
- Spanish Football Results
- Palin urges Republican governors: check Democrats
- First fuzzy photos of planets outside solar system
- Budget deficit hits record, jobless claims surge
- Poll shows record gain for Irish opposition
- Sevilla, Osasuna advance in Copa del Rey
- British company develops former US base in Panama
- Pumas make 4 changes for Italy
- US criticized Russia energy projects
- Not giving up the ghost: Mars Spirit rover lives
- A look at economic developments around the world
- Real Madrid's Van Nistelrooy likely out for season
- Canadian police detain bomb suspect
- Mexico spends $1.5 bln to hedge falling oil prices
- NBC axes `Lipstick Jungle,' `My Own Worst Enemy'
- Obamas enjoy fine food, wine, but hold the beets
- King family wants proceeds from MLK-Obama items
- Nicaraguan party vows to fight election results
- US priest: No communion for Obama supporters
- Canadian police detain bomb suspect
- First-up wins for Guyana, Leewards and Barabdos
- Budget deficit hits record; jobless claims surge
- Interbank loan rates rise for first time 4 weeks
- Chile holds interest rate amid global slowdown
- US Steel lays off 675 workers in US, Canada
- Maradona denies rumors, says not resigning
- Mallorca may sue British plumber
- Review: `Quantum of Solace' feels too slight
- American University takes root in northern Iraq
- Australian market opens strong after US rebound
- Australian market opens strong after US rebound
- Friday, November 21
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 16-22
- Review: 'Gears 2,' 'Resistance 2' resume the fight
- Review: 'Mirror's Edge' is innovative
- Underwood a steady hitmaker after meteoric rise
- Bebo Valdes celebrates 90 years with more music
- Roots of bamboo sculpture explored in NYC exhibit
- Q&A: David Archuleta still adjusting to the limelight
- Tom Ford dresses newest James Bond
- A warmhearted 'Billy Elliot' dances to Broadway
- LA's Shout! Factory mines the pop culture archives
- Japan to offer up to $100B for IMF bailout fund
- Japan to offer up to $100B for IMF bailout fund
- Biden proving to be hands-on No. 2
- AMD makeover moves show limited choices in slump
- Commodities settle mixed after wild day on Street
- Suits claim election-night abuse by Chicago police
- Jamaica summon European-based players
- Attorneys: QB Michael Vick expects return to NFL
- Latin American stocks rebound amid US gains
- Local Fox, NBC stations to share news video
- Lorena Ochoa shoots 73 in hometown tournament
- Mr. Big goes to Washington
- Will economy make crowds shun gloomy Oscar flicks?
- Taylor Swift, at 18, poised to be pop superstar
- Craig brings fresh `Solace' to super-spy Bond
- Flaming Lips make a sci-fi movie in their backyard
- 'Seeker': A girl, a guy, a wizard and a quest
- `Cosby' equals Obama election? Cosby mulls it over
- T-Pain shows ringleader status on 'Thr33 Ringz'
- First-up wins for Guyana, Leewards and Barbados
- Venezuelan economic growth slows to 4.6 percent
- Canadian police detain bomb suspect
- Fire threatens 'Desperate Housewives'
- Artists view splendorous Venice in Swiss show
- 2008 marks centennial of Richard Wright's birth
- Former IRA militant testifies in deportation case
- Wales warned not to take Canada lightly
- Attorneys: QB Michael Vick expects return to NFL
- Ayers reflects on Obama in new writing
- King family wants proceeds from MLK-Obama items
- Argentina: Not out to pay back Azzurri in Turin
- Copa Sudamericana Glance
- What world leaders want from Washington summit
- Latam to urge financing for poor countries at G-20
- Boeing delays 737 deliveries due to parts problem
- Citi denies search for new chairman as stock sinks
- Web tracker NebuAd sued over privacy claims
- 1M plus possible for Obama inauguration
- Democrats hunt for support for auto bailout
- Officials: Hillary Clinton being eyed for State
- In bad economy, boat owners abandon their vessels
- Officials: Hillary Clinton being eyed for State
- Pentagon to brief Obama team on key decisions
- Jordan to take on Bethpage Black before US Open
- Major League Soccer Results
- Casino project halt costs up to 11,000 Macau jobs
- Casino project halt costs up to 11,000 Macau jobs
- Democrats hunt for support for auto bailout
- US: October budget deficit hits record of $237.2B
- Columbus beat Chicago 2-1 to reach MLS Cup final
- Bika over Manfredo for IBO super middleweight
- Peterson becoming more vocal leader for Vikings
- Randy Johnson takes free agency
- England wins toss, elects to bowl
- England wins toss, elects to bowl
- Feagles and Carney still kicking in NFL at 40-plus
- Toyota says no change to Mississippi plant opening
- Toyota says no change to Mississippi plant opening
- Bush defends capitalism on eve of economic summit
- Bush defends capitalism on eve of economic summit
- England wins toss, elects to bowl
- England wins toss, elects to bowl
- Democrats hunt for support for auto bailout
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Asian markets gain as world leaders gather
- Asian markets gain as world leaders gather
- Columbus downs Chicago to reach MLS final
- Korean Air post worst loss in 14 years on weak won
- Korean Air post worst loss in 14 years on weak won
- Maryland politician running to head Republicans
- Nicaragua opposition rejects election results
- Oil hovers above $58, underpinned by stock rally
- Oil hovers above $58, underpinned by stock rally
- Report: NKorea hints it will expel SKoreans
- China stimulus depends on shoppers to boost growth
- China stimulus depends on shoppers to boost growth
- Wildfire destroys homes near Santa Barbara, Calif.
- Boeing engineers seek strike authorization vote
- Official: China trying to prevent 'sharp downturn'
- Official: China trying to prevent 'sharp downturn'
- Els takes first-round lead at Singapore Open
- Els takes first-round lead at Singapore Open
- James has Manilow on iPod
- Former Taiwan leader's son questioned
- Acid attacks threaten Afghan schoolgirls
- Analysis: Few upsides for Bush in economic summit
- Bush resists European calls for state intervention
- Japan ready to lend $100B to IMF bailout fund
- Japan ready to lend $100B to IMF bailout fund
- US groups line up for another bailout
- Philippine stock index climbs 3 percent
- NAACP Image Awards to honor Gore, Maathai
- THE INFLUENCE GAME: Lobbyists adapt to power shift
- NHL pacesetting Sharks rout Flames
- World leaders to face off on financial fixes
- Japan ready to lend $100B to IMF bailout fund
- Japan ready to lend $100B to IMF bailout fund
- Wildfire destroys homes near Santa Barbara, Calif.
- EADS says profit rebounded in 3rd quarter
- Asian markets gain as world leaders gather
- Asian markets gain as world leaders gather
- October retail sales expected to be weak
- France posts postive GDP in third quarter
- Boeing engineers seek strike authorization vote
- Lanni retiring as CEO of casino company MGM Mirage
- Korean Air post worst loss in 14 years on weak won
- Biden proving to be hands-on No. 2
- Lanni retiring as CEO of casino company MGM Mirage
- India vs England scores
- Korean Air post worst loss in 14 years on weak won
- Korean Air post worst loss in 14 years on weak won
- Austal shares surge on $1.6 bln US Navy contract
- Austal shares surge on $1.6 bln US Navy contract
- Japan stocks rise on Wall Street rally, G20 hopes
- Acid attacks threaten Afghan schoolgirls
- Japan stocks rise on Wall Street rally, G20 hopes
- Euro rises on dollar to $1.2744
- Yuvraj's century spurs India to massive total
- Yuvraj's century spurs India to massive total
- Russian markets jump on rally in US stocks, oil
- Oil steady at $58, underpinned by stock rally
- Oil steady at $58, underpinned by stock rally
- Stunning Saudi car ride celebrated 18 years later
- South Korea's SK Wyverns coast in Asia Series
- South Korea's SK Wyverns coast in Asia Series
- Reports: RBS to cut 3,000 jobs globally
- Masters Cup Results
- China shares extend gains on stimulus plan
- China shares extend gains on stimulus plan
- Hakuho stays behind Kyushu sumo leaders
- Hakuho stays behind Kyushu sumo leaders
- EADS rebounds to profit in 3rd quarter
- Italian economy slides into recession
- Sumitomo Mitsui first-half profit plunges 51 pct
- Sumitomo Mitsui first-half profit plunges 51 pct
- Japan ready to lend $100B to IMF bailout fund
- Japan ready to lend $100B to IMF bailout fund
- Serbia reaches deal with IMF
- China says it might work with IMF on global crisis
- China says it might work with IMF on global crisis
- Sumitomo Mitsui first-half profit plunges 51 pct
- Sumitomo Mitsui first-half profit plunges 51 pct
- EU: Euro-zone in recession
- Reports: RBS to cut 3,000 jobs globally
- NY pet cemetery ranked among Taj Mahal, pyramids
- Serbia reaches deal with IMF
- World stock markets gain ahead of global summit
- World stock markets gain ahead of global summit
- Malaysia exempts manufacturers from import duties
- Malaysia exempts manufacturers from import duties
- India wins first one-dayer by 158 runs
- India vs England scores
- EU: Euro-zone in recession
- Dexia swings to 1.5 billion euro 3Q loss
- EU approves Italian, Finnish bank rescue plans
- Yuvraj's century spurs India to 158-run victory
- Baseball pitches to IOC for place at 2016 Olympics
- Yuvraj's century spurs India to 158-run victory
- EU: Euro-zone in recession
- Nissan to further cut production in Japan
- Nissan to further cut production in Japan
- Court says no to bail for cancer-stricken bomber
- Australian stock market gains after US rebound
- Australian stock market gains after US rebound
- Masters Cup Results
- HK enters recession for first time in 5 years
- HK enters recession for first time in 5 years
- Oil slips below $58 despite stock rally
- World stocks rally after Wall Street surge
- Second ODI: Pakistan wins toss and bats vs WIndies
- Second ODI: Pakistan wins toss and bats vs WIndies
- EADS rebounds to profit in 3rd quarter
- Els, Dyson share lead at Singapore Open
- Els, Dyson share lead at Singapore Open
- Simon beats Stepanek at Masters Cup
- Simon beats Stepanek at Masters Cup
- Reports: RBS to cut 3,000 jobs globally
- Continental shares up more than 36 percent
- Lehman Brothers creditors meet in London
- Official: OPEC to meet in special session Nov. 29
- Yuvraj's century spurs India to 158-run victory
- Yuvraj's century spurs India to 158-run victory
- Fire destroys 80 homes, injures 4 in US town
- RAB Capital surges on cost savings, balance sheet
- Reports: RBS to cut 3,000 jobs globally
- Castroneves asks judge to postpone March trial
- FTSE-100 up 157.85 points at 4,327.06
- Continental shares up more than 36 percent
- Death row inmate threatens lawmaker, again
- Retiring Bjorkman plays last match
- Dollar lower, gold up in morning trading
- Court says no bail for cancer-stricken bomber
- Tottenham's revival hinging on defense at Fulham
- Drogba charged in coin-throwing incident
- New heavyweight Haye aims to KO Barrett early
- Drogba charged in coin-throwing incident
- North Korea blames South for deteriorating ties
- France geared for attack against Pacific Islanders
- World leaders to face off on financial fixes
- Seven sports make case for place at 2016 Olympics
- Merkel surprised at warnings against regulation
- Sun to cut up to 6,000 workers, 18 pct of staff
- Mug shots featured in new Japanese game
- Morgan Stanley says Lehman-linked notes worthless
- Morgan Stanley says Lehman-linked notes worthless
- Czechs to miss injured goalkeeper Cech
- Europe stocks higher ahead of Wall Street open
- Dhoni won't need character check to own 9mm pistol
- Europe stocks higher ahead of Wall Street open
- Cipriani's defense at No. 10 key against Australia
- Playful campaign boosts India condom sales
- Officials: OPEC to meet in special session Nov. 29
- Brazil stocks rise as investors hunt bargains
- Tube-side chat? Obama takes radio address online
- Brazil's Sao Paulo state loses 10,000 jobs
- Iraq opens new oil refinery
- Migrants sending less cash home, UN warns
- Golfer Ballesteros likely to leave intensive care
- Chile: Govt workers reject salary offer
- Drogba charged in coin-throwing incident
- Wall Street set to open lower on glum retail news
- Finland's Nokia lowers 4Q outlook
- Retail sales fall by record amount in October
- Tottenham's revival hinging on defense at Fulham
- Czechs to miss injured goalkeeper Cech
- Russia gives $2 billion loan to Belarus
- Ballesteros likely to leave intensive care
- Britain's Brown warns against protectionism
- Wall Street set to open lower after big rally
- EU resumes partnership talks with Russia after war
- Bernanke leaves door open to another rate cut
- Italian economy slides into recession
- Sun to cut up to 6,000 workers, 18 pct of staff
- Russia gives $2 billion loan to Belarus
- Fire destroys 100 homes, injures 4 in US town
- Obama to meet with McCain on Monday
- Mug shots featured in new Japanese game
- US consumers cut back sharply on spending
- German court: Teen faked neo-Nazi attack
- Ainslie hopes for end to America's Cup wrangling
- Boeing delays delivery of 747-8 airplanes
- West Indies vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- Finland's Nokia lowers 4Q outlook
- Netherlands to miss top strikers against Sweden
- Car maker Opel seeking help from German govt
- Car maker Opel seeking help from German govt
- Democratic source: Obama, Clinton meet in Chicago
- UK court: No bail for cancer-hit Lockerbie bomber
- Panel moves to strengthen financial oversight
- Stocks open lower as investors refocus on economy
- Airlines from Angola banned from flying to the EU
- Belfast militant convicted of N.Ireland attack
- Yachts prepare for 2nd leg of Volvo Ocean Race
- Alex Ferguson wants more training for referees
- Delobel and Schoenfelder lead at Trophee Bompard
- Britain's Brown warns against protectionism
- British bankruptcies increase in 3Q
- Spain: ETA and Colombian rebels helped each other
- Canwest reports steep loss on writedown
- OPEC to meet in hopes of halting crude's fall
- Stocks open lower as investors refocus on economy
- Pakistan held to 232 in 2nd ODI vs. West Indies
- Compiled By PAUL MONTELLA
- Thousands use screening program for travel to US
- Officials: Hillary Clinton being eyed for State
- Inventories fall in September by most in 3 years
- Masters Cup Results
- Panel moves to strengthen financial oversight
- SAfrica hopes Habana returns to form against Scots
- Car maker Opel seeks help from German govt
- Sun to cut up to 6,000 workers, 18 pct of staff
- EU: Euro-zone in recession
- Murray ousts Federer from Masters Cup
- Murray ousts Federer from Masters Cup
- Retail sales fall by record amount in October
- Yachts prepare for 2nd leg of Volvo Ocean Race
- ECB's Trichet sees more central bank cooperation
- US Senate to take up $25 billion auto bill Monday
- Officials: Hillary Clinton being eyed for State
- Sarkozy: US missile shield won't help security
- US stocks fall as investors refocus on economy
- BCCI to challenge ruling to Supreme Court
- Canwest reports steep loss on writedown
- Panel moves to strengthen financial oversight
- Car maker Opel seeks help from German govt
- Murray ousts Federer from Masters Cup
- Murray ousts Federer from Masters Cup
- Assured Guaranty buys FSA Holdings for $722M
- Spain picks newcomers Mata, Llorente to play Chile
- Wall Street in reverse, European markets off highs
- Spain picks newcomers Mata, Llorente to play Chile
- Taiwanese carriers eyeing to fly to Shenzhen, Hangzhou
- Chinese firms to remain barred from construction projects in Taiwan
- Taiwan has no plans to ease import restrictions on U.S. beef
- Taipei City Zoo ready to receive giant pandas from China
- 2008 Taipei Poetry Festival to kick off
- Chen Shui-bian not a political prisoner: former Taiwan DPP chairman
- Taiwan CLA to review foreign labor policy next month
- Taiwan's Yunlin court sets magistrate free after indictment
- Infernos underfoot
- Leaders seek to banish their League Cup blues
- Juventus goes 2nd in Serie A with 4-1 demolition of Genoa
- India crushes England after Yuvraj ton
- Simon wins and waits at Shanghai Masters
- England ponders if power alone can tame Wallabies
- Favre and Jets down Pats in overtime thriller
- James sparks hot Cavs to 110-99 win over Nuggets
- Taiwan shares close up 0.34 percent
- Oil slightly lower in Asia
- U.S. dollar falls in Asia ahead of G20 meeting
- Asian share prices gain
- Wall Street in sharp rebound as market bounces off lows
- U.S. jobless claims hit 25-year high
- U.S. detains food shipments from China
- China trying to prevent 'sharp' downturn: official
- EU willing to make room for China, others at IMF
- Eurozone in recession as economy shrinks in Q3
- G20 summit seeks team response to crisis
- Rare dinosaur nest offers more clues into bird evolution
- U.S. smokers less than 20 percent for first time
- Most kisses, longest dreadlocks, record breakers up the antics
- Jordan queen gets YouTube award for fighting stereotypes
- Philippines author, Miguel Syjuco, wins major Asian literature prize
- Prince Charles celebrates 60th birthday
- Astrophysicists have first visuals of planets orbiting another star
- Will economy make crowds shun gloomy Oscar flicks?
- U.S. studies another path for Georgia to join NATO
- Obama mulls Clinton for secretary of state: report
- Korea ties may be heading to disaster: ex-president
- Hamas fires heavier rockets at Israel following air strike
- Asia's economy could use its own Gordon Brown
- Prospects good for U.S., Pakistan to cooperate
- Ten dead, seven missing in Indonesia landslide: official
- Wildfire destroys celebrity enclave near Los Angeles
- Russian parliament approves extended presidential terms
- Maoist rebels bring violent start to state elections in India
- Act amended to help aborigines reinstate status
- Taiwanese students to continue protest during weekend
- Financial requirement for foreign spouses in Taiwan canceled
- President pledges to make Taiwan 'peace contributor'
- Chinese regional media to be posted in Taiwan
- No deadline for melamine compensation claims
- Taiwan to promote Asia Pacific free trade area at APEC
- Former Taiwan President's son, daughter-in-law return
- Bin Laden is isolated, al-Qaeda resilient: CIA chief
- U.S. missiles hit Pakistan, 12 dead: officials
- Taiwan prosecutors call for Su Chih-fen to get 15 years
- 3 Chicago teens drown during leadership retreat
- Sarkozy: US missile shield won't help security
- Chan takes men's lead at Trophee Bompard
- Small moves before world summit on financial fixes
- Sun to cut up to 6,000 workers, 18 pct of staff
- Putin urges Russian-Ukrainian economic cooperation
- Taiwan student's piezoelectric generator wins Nuremberg Invention silver
- A brand of oatmeal cookie tainted by melamine recalled in Taiwan
- Taiwan PCC denies allegations made by construction unions
- Taiwan tycoon Morris Chang says economy crisis has just begun
- Taiwan former first lady Wu Shu-chen interrogated at home
- US space-funeral company plans to launch lunar cemetery
- Violence-plagued Pakistan agrees IMF bailout
- McCaw, Carter back to maintain success over Irish
- Lehman Brothers creditors meet in London
- Investor group questions Barclays' Gulf cash deal
- World leaders to face off on financial fixes
- EasyJet founder ups stake
- US lawmakers blast shifts in bailout plan
- Renault to cut inventories amid sales plunge
- Ecuador to miss $30.6 million foreign debt payment
- Russian markets mixed
- Officials: Hillary Clinton being eyed for State
- US consumers cut back sharply on spending
- US stocks fall on profit-taking, Europe off highs
- Hudson thanks fans for support; featured in new ad
- France skirts recession
- US stocks fall as investors refocus on economy
- Top Senate leader asks Republican support on autos
- World Cup Speedskating Results
- FTSE 100 up 63.76 points at 4,232.97
- Student's trial delayed in Palin hacking case
- US dollar mixed, gold higher in European trading
- Zimbabwe opposition: Mugabe can't form govt alone
- Two bus drivers forced to speed up at knifepoint
- Joe Jonas on phone-call breakup: He's no cad
- Former radical distances himself from Obama
- Uruguayan president vetoes abortion law
- US Treasurys higher as credit worries persist
- Chile to honor victims of Holocaust
- Justice Dept. OKs beer merger with slight hiccup
- UK court: No bail for cancer-hit Lockerbie bomber
- HBOS chairman urges shareholders to back merger
- Boeing delays delivery of 747-8 airplanes
- US groups line up for another bailout
- Bernanke leaves door open to another rate cut
- World Cup Speedskating Results
- Abkhazia chief says West must alter Georgia policy
- Congress has fast-track power to kill Bush rules
- Davis beats Dutch pair to win 1,500 race in WCup
- Hudson thanks fans for support; featured in new ad
- Justice Dept. OKs beer merger with slight hiccup
- NBC signs deal with Hilary Duff
- West Indies vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- West Indies vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- Pakistan beats West Indies by 24 runs
- DC transit, bank reach deal on AIG-tied funds
- Renault to cut inventories amid sales plunge
- Joe Jonas on phone-call breakup: He's no cad
- Trophee Bompard Results
- Justice Dept. OKs beer takeover with slight hiccup
- Pakistan beats West Indies by 24 runs
- Pakistan beats West Indies by 24 runs
- World leaders to face off on financial fixes
- Pakistan beats West Indies by 24 runs
- Report: Honda would have Schumacher in superbike
- THE INFLUENCE GAME: lobbyists adapt to power shift
- Russian markets mixed
- Brazil's Sao Paulo state loses 10,000 jobs
- Officials: Hillary Clinton being eyed for State
- Stocks zigzag as investors refocus on economy
- Chan, Rochette put Canada 1-2 at Trophee Bompard
- Washington novelists ponder Obama
- World Cup Speedskating Results
- Gold up
- Azeris, Kazakhs sign deal on oil transportation
- Azeris, Kazakhs sign deal on oil transportation
- Davis beats Dutch pair to win 1,500 race in WCup
- S&P sharply lowers Ecuador credit rating
- Citigroup raising rates for some US cardholders
- Tentative deal in Boeing engineers contract talks
- Maradona spat with Argentine boss continues
- Costner indulges passion for music with debut CD
- Costner indulges passion for music with debut CD
- Justice Dept. OKs beer takeover with slight hiccup
- Russian lawmakers back extending presidential term
- Chan, Rochette put Canada 1-2 at Trophee Bompard
- Crude continues decline despite signals from OPEC
- S&P sharply lowers Ecuador credit rating
- Sloan has high hopes for talented Jazz team
- Tentative deal in Boeing engineers contract talks
- Stocks tumble as investors refocus on economy
- Dollar mostly lower on woes of US retail sales
- Boeing delays delivery of 747-8 airplanes
- Azeris, Kazakhs sign deal on oil transportation
- Azeris, Kazakhs sign deal on oil transportation
- 500K illegal immigrants defying deportation in US
- Pardo returns for Mexico against Honduras
- German Football Results
- Brazil says trade key to resolve crisis
- German Football Summaries
- Hannover and Bochum draw 1-1
- Wales beats Canada 34-13
- US plan could help 1.5 million keep homes
- Wall Street ends turbulent week sharply lower
- Trophee Bompard Results
- Panel moves on oversight of swaps
- Canwest reports steep loss on write-down
- Fidelity to cut 1,700 jobs in 2nd round of layoffs
- THE INFLUENCE GAME: lobbyists adapt to power shift
- Congress has fast-track power to kill Bush rules
- Delta, Alaska Air to expand marketing alliance
- Brazil says trade key to resolve crisis
- Wall Street ends turbulent week sharply lower
- Bush wants $25B in loans released to carmakers
- Las Vegas Sands completes offerings, getting $2.1B
- Wales struggle to put away Canada 34-13
- Mexico takes no bids in interest rate swap
- Chan, Rochette put Canada on top at Bompard
- Tampa Bay Lightning fire Melrose as coach
- Clarification: Obama-Aunt story
- Fidelity to cut 1,700 jobs in 2nd round of layoffs
- Luongo allows a goal, others wonder what happened?
- Top teams move to 2-0 at Chess Olympiad in Germany
- Berkshire Hathaway has 84M ConocoPhillips shares
- New alarm over economy as retail sales plummet
- Iraq and US will remain allies under Obama
- Ex-radical Ayers distances himself from Obama
- Tampa Bay Lightning fire Melrose as coach
- Latin America stocks end volatile week flat
- Panel: On-site personnel not at fault in death
- Ex-radical Ayers distances himself from Obama
- Edwards outqualifies Johnson in last NASCAR race
- Former IRA militant fights deportation
- GM may run out of gas before Obama arrives
- US diocese critical of priest's Obama comments
- CCC upset Windwards, wins for T&T and Barbados
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Ford 400 Results
- Congress has fast-track power to kill Bush rules
- Tampa Bay Lightning fire Melrose as coach
- Source: Yankees to make CC Sabathia big offer
- Britain's Brown warns against protectionism
- 110 banks have asked for $220B under bailout plan
- Wales struggle to put away Canada 34-13
- Obama weighs Clinton, Richardson for State
- North Korea blames South for deteriorating ties
- Ecuador delays debt payment, raising default fears
- Saturday, November 22
- Firefighters overwhelmed by raging California fire
- Reporter wasn't White House dog's 1st bite victim
- Joe Jonas on phone-call breakup: He's no cad
- Senate will debate $25 billion auto bill on Monday
- Obama threats more than previous presidents-elect
- Can Blu-ray save Christmas for Hollywood?
- Can Blu-ray save Christmas for Hollywood?
- UK court: No bail for cancer-hit Lockerbie bomber
- Obama weighs Clinton, Richardson for State
- Clinton could be mixed blessing as No. 1 diplomat
- US prosecutor picked to serve as bailout watchdog
- Firefighters overwhelmed by raging California fire
- A year after the Super Bowl, Giants still The One
- US prosecutor picked to serve as bailout watchdog
- Stanford leads Lorena Ochoa Invitational
- Amtrak CEO steps down; had differences with board
- Berkshire Hathaway has 84M ConocoPhillips shares
- Gold, grains advance on midday stock market rally
- Costner indulges passion for music with debut CD
- Nicaragua's opposition blocks budget in protest
- 'Soul Train' host charged over domestic disputes
- NY busboy sues Timberlake restaurant over pay
- Jonas brother says he's no cad; Taylor 'moves on'
- Firefighters overwhelmed by raging California fire
- NY busboy sues Timberlake restaurant over pay
- NY busboy sues Timberlake restaurant over pay
- Senate will debate $25 billion auto bill on Monday
- Obama weighs Clinton, Richardson for State
- Chavez plans meeting to counter G-20 summit
- Firefighters overwhelmed by raging California fire
- Castro says new president won't bring change to US
- Obama weighs Clinton, Richardson for State
- NYCLU: Why was Stalin banner removed from school?
- Castro says new president won't bring change to US
- Stevens falls further back in Alaska Senate count
- Mayoral candidate detained in Venezuela drug bust
- Mojitos, salsa greet Cuba's 2 millionth tourist
- North Korea, US to meet in WCup final
- North Korea, US to meet in WCup final
- Steinbrenner: Yanks make offer to CC Sabathia
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Colombia pyramid scheme enrages small investors
- Former Taiwan leader's wife, daughter questioned
- Husband's foreign deals may pose issue for Clinton
- Hawaii bans genetically modified taro, coffee
- Hawaii island bans genetically modified coffee
- Cincinnati wins, sets up showdown with Pittsburgh
- Els, Dyson keep share of lead at Singapore Open
- Els, Dyson keep share of lead at Singapore Open
- Wind cooperates with firefighters on Calif. blaze
- Tentative deal in Boeing engineers contract talks
- Obama weighs Clinton, Richardson for State
- Hawaii island bans genetically modified coffee
- Taiwanese prosecutors question ex-leader's wife
- Taiwanese prosecutors question ex-leader's wife
- SKorean opposition delegation visits NKorea
- Blue Jackets rout Sabres 6-1
- What world leaders want from Washington summit
- Wind cooperates with firefighters on Calif. blaze
- Congress blasts shifts in financial bailout plan
- Pistons inflict Lakers first loss
- Seibu Lions down Tianjin in Asia Series
- Seibu Lions down Tianjin in Asia Series
- Taiwanese prosecutors question ex-leader's wife
- Taiwanese prosecutors question ex-leader's wife
- Japan pitcher Kawakami eyes US major leagues
- Japan pitcher Kawakami eyes US major leagues
- Easton wins Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix
- Easton wins Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix
- Hakuho keeps pace at Kyushu sumo
- Hakuho keeps pace at Kyushu sumo
- South Korean delegation carries message to NKorea
- Masters Cup Results
- Pakistan says $7.6 billion IMF loan agreed
- Pakistan says $7.6 billion IMF loan agreed
- Easton wins Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix
- Pakistan says $7.6 billion IMF loan agreed
- Pakistan says $7.6 billion IMF loan agreed
- Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix results
- Cities wrestle with bailout request
- Cities wrestle with economic bailout request
- Wildfires destroy homes in California
- Pakistan says $7.6 billion IMF loan agreed
- Pakistan says $7.6 billion IMF loan agreed
- Masters Cup Results
- Djokovic beats Simon to reach Masters Cup final
- Djokovic beats Simon to reach Masters Cup final
- Djokovic beats Simon to reach Masters Cup final
- Djokovic beats Simon to reach Masters Cup final
- Iran converts some reserves to gold
- Pakistan says $7.6 billion IMF loan agreed
- Pakistan says $7.6 billion IMF loan agreed
- Holder Spurs drawn against Watford in League Cup
- Wildfires destroy homes, owners flee in California
- Animal rights group targets Lindsay Lohan
- Vonn wins women's World Cup slalom
- Iran wants OPEC to cut 1.5 million barrels
- Women's World Cup Slalom Results
- Iran converts some foreign reserves to gold
- Taiwan's Lions reach final of Asia Series
- Taiwan's Lions reach final of Asia Series
- Obama urges Congress to move on economic plan
- Benzema eyes move abroad to bigger club
- Holder Spurs drawn against Watford in League Cup
- Holders Spurs drawn against Watford in League Cup
- Davydenko beats Murray to reach Masters Cup final
- Iran wants OPEC to cut 1.5 million barrels
- Marshall breaks 100m backstroke record in Berlin
- Pakistan says $7.6 billion IMF loan agreed
- Pakistan says $7.6 billion IMF loan agreed
- Davydenko beats Murray to reach Masters Cup final
- Davydenko beats Murray to reach Masters Cup final
- World Cup Speedskating Results
- English Football Results
- Iran wants OPEC to cut 1.5 million barrels
- Vonn wins women's World Cup slalom
- World Cup Slalom Results
- Yachts leave for India
- Obama weighs picking own 'team of rivals'
- EU slaps trade charges on Chinese candles
- Union says Opel has no liquidity problems
- Canada's Chan wins Trophee Bompard
- Kuyt, Gerrard give Liverpool 2-0 win over Bolton
- Thousands evacuate as fires destroy Calif. homes
- Canada's Chan wins Trophee Bompard
- Davydenko beats Murray to reach Masters Cup final
- Davydenko beats Murray to reach Masters Cup final
- Sweden: banks may have to join guarantee scheme
- Trophee Bompard Results
- France 42, Pacific Islanders 17
- World Cup Slalom Results
- Union says Opel has no liquidity problems
- Italy 14, Argentina 22
- Taiwan President urges predecessor to drop hunger strike
- Taiwanese government working hard to restore economy: President Ma
- 20 Taiwanese companies apply for compensation in melamine scandal
- Cabinet to decide whether to distribute purchase vouchers: Taiwan President
- Taiwan-made piezoelectric floor tiles win big at iENA Nuremberg
- Taiwan DPP to back Yunlin magistrate for re-election bid: chairwoman
- Taiwan's leading university celebrates 80th anniversary
- Yankees reportedly offer Sabathia the richest deal in baseball history
- Chanderpaul ton in vain as Pakistan claims series
- Mickelson targets leaders Els, Dyson in stormy Singapore
- Murray hails Masters marathon
- McDonald OT goal lifts Blues over Blackhawks 4-3
- Taiwan's Tseng fires 2nd 68 to stay in the hunt
- Iverson sparks Pistons to victory over Lakers
- Purified urine to be astronauts' water
- Endeavour's crew
- Endeavour speeds toward space station
- Bestsellers
- New biography on FDR is detailed, insightful
- Tolkien lovers will enjoy new compilation of smaller works
- Traditional green and quaint Ireland
- Over 80 Iberian lynx born in Spain: officials
- South Africa pays tribute to Makeba
- Argentina's head-in-the-clouds tourism may take breath away
- Kevin Costner to release debut CD
- World asked to help craft online charter for religious harmony
- Madrid bans joke-shop items at Christmas market: report
- Thais gather for cremation of king's sister
- Despite failures, search for obesity drugs still looks golden
- Iraqis measure progress with the flip of a switch
- Thaksin divorces wife: spokesman
- Abkhaz soldiers kill Georgian police officer, claims official
- Sri Lanka takes key rebel town, asks Tamil Tigers to surrender
- North Korea snubs South's proposal for talks
- Wildfire rages in California celebrity area
- U.S. rivals also feeling money pinch
- Obama's impact on 'Generation We'
- IMF welcomes Japanese cash
- Wall Street tumbles as G20 prepares for mass summit
- Argentina vetoes glacier law that curbed mining
- Citigroup to make more cuts; executives buy additional shares
- Venezuela plans alternative summit
- Congress blasts shifts in financial bailout plan
- Pakistan expects US$7b IMF loan: advisor
- Kinmen National Hiking Day activity attracts over 1000
- Hsieh launches lawyers group for human rights in Taiwan
- Supporters of Taiwan's former President stage protest
- Cabinet to decide on giving consumer vouchers: President of Taiwan
- Taiwan President touts APEC progress as success of his 'diplomatic truce'
- U.N. envoy meets Kabila on Congo crisis
- G20 summit to agree to reform roadmap, stimulus efforts: source
- Taiwan's former first lady questioned in graft inquiry
- Bush cites progress at world economic summit
- Advice and dissent: Obama reaches out to ex-rivals
- Authorities: 2 dead, 1 missing in NC storm
- UN closes Gaza aid centers, citing lack of food
- Obama to use Web videos for presidential address
- World leaders agree action plan for reform, global growth
- Leaders seek to prevent future economic crisis
- Shuttle inspects heat shield on way to space post
- Sector Snap: Activision, EA decline
- Senior senator launches health reform plan
- UPDATE 1-Merck vaccine protects men from wart virus, too
- Study: HPV vaccine prevents genital warts in males
- Ike-damaged hospital, med school laying off 3,800
- US trails other nations in chronic illness care
- U.S. smoking rate is under 20 percent for first time
- Dutch arrest dozens at Greenpeace chain protest
- Greenpeace occupies E.ON site in Rotterdam
- Natural gas rush stirs environmental concerns
- Canada consents to meeting on polar bear hunting
- Apple iPhone to be launched on the market in Taiwan next month
- US heeds protectionism in times of financial uncertainty, a ref for Taiwan
- Wildfires in LA reduce hundreds of homes to ash
- Russia's Medvedev calls for talks with Obama
- Swede apologizes for sympathizing with Khmer Rouge
- Taiwan's Assembly and Parade Law to be disucssed in legislature Wednesday
- President-elect Obama reaches out to former rivals
- Astronauts inspect space shuttle for any damage
- Taiwan ex-president Lee calls on Gov't to establish agriculture and food traceability
- Suao fishing boat detained by Japanese coast guard
- Taiwan DPP Chair to join the pro-Chen rally? Tsai: It depends on the rally's nature
- Record number of parents taking along children to commit suicide
- Former president still on hunger strike
- Thousands evacuate as fires destroy Calif. homes
- Man Utd rampant but Arsenal challenge falters
- Aston Villa beats Arsenal for 1st time in a decade
- Canada's Chan wins Trophee Bompard
- English Football Results
- German Football Summaries
- Bundesliga Leading Scorers
- Fourie try gives South Africa 14-10 win over Scots
- What course for McCain, now back in the Senate?
- Scottish Football Results
- Trophee Bompard Results
- Brazil's President says G-8 no longer relevant
- Husband's foreign deals may pose issue for Clinton
- Bayern concede late goals in 2-2 Bundesliga draw
- Australia beats England, South Africa edges Scots
- Advice and dissent: Obama reaches out to ex-rivals
- Texas diocese is 4th to leave Episcopal Church
- Canada's Chan wins Trophee Bompard
- Aston Villa beats Arsenal for 1st time in a decade
- Thousands evacuate as fires destroy Calif. homes
- Russian liberal party merging with kremlin groups
- Australia beats indisciplined England 28-14
- Pope says Catholics in politics must follow faith
- Sweden: banks may be forced into guarantee scheme
- Senior UK politician warns of run on the pound
- Small La. community gets new ZIP code _ finally
- Ethnic Turk elected to co-lead German Greens
- Australia beats indisciplined England 28-14
- Man Utd rampant as Arsenal title challenge falters
- Aston Villa beats Arsenal for 1st time in a decade
- Rangers sees off St Mirren with early goals
- Thousands evacuate as fires destroy Calif. homes
- Auto bailout backers offer to cut $25 billion size
- Greek Football Results
- Brazil's President says G-8 no longer relevant
- Panathinaikos draws 1-1 at Larissa in Greek league
- All Blacks beat punchless Ireland 22-3
- Anelka double gives Chelsea 10th straight away win
- English Football Summaries
- Chelsea, Man U rampant; Arsenal title bid falters
- Canada's Chan and Rochette win Trophee Bompard
- French Football Results
- All Blacks beat punchless Ireland 22-3
- Diocese in Texas is 4th to break from US Anglicans
- All Blacks beat punchless Ireland 22-3
- Chile pick overseas for friendly with Spain
- Canada's Chan and Rochette win Trophee Bompard
- Johnson and Knaus' run fueled by milk and cookies
- Lorient rallies past Marseille 3-2
- Australia beats England, South Africa edges Scots
- Aston Villa beats Arsenal for 1st time in a decade
- Brazil's President says G-8 no longer relevant
- Thousands evacuate as fires destroy Calif. homes
- Spanish Football Results
- Valladolid beats Real Madrid 1-0 in Spanish league
- Anelka double gives Chelsea 10th straight away win
- Saturday's International Rugby Results
- Most Points in Test Rugby
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- Valladolid beats Real Madrid 1-0 in Spanish league
- Trophee Bompard Results
- Saudi king: $400 billion investment in oil sector
- Australia beats England, South Africa edges Scots
- England: Bent back, Beckham dropped for Germany
- Valladolid beats Real Madrid 1-0 in Spanish league
- Italian Football Results
- Brazil's President says G-8 no longer relevant
- Ibra scores twice as Inter beats Palermo 2-0
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Terry to undergo scan on foot injury
- Norway upsets China at Chess Olympiad
- Beckham out, Bent in for England against Germany
- Ibra scores twice as Inter beats Palermo 2-0
- Thousands evacuate from fires in California
- English Scoring Leaders
- Publication ban put on bombing case
- Toni to help his hometown club Modena financially
- Canada's Chan and Rochette win Trophee Bompard
- French Football Results
- Bill Clinton to stump for Democrat in Georgia
- Lorient rallies past Marseille 3-2
- Chelsea, Man U rampant; Arsenal title bid falters
- EU faces recession threat
- Trophee Bompard Results
- Union Pacific says economy hurt 1,500 workers
- Brazil's President says G-8 no longer relevant
- Absent Obama still a presence in the capital
- Gunfire erupts in lobby of NYC hotel Waldorf
- Advice and dissent: Obama reaches out to ex-rivals
- Pelosi outlines aid package for US automakers
- Husband's foreign deals may pose issue for Clinton
- Spanish Football Results
- New Zealand beats England 32-22
- New Zealand beats England 32-22
- Valladolid beats Real Madrid 1-0 in Spanish league
- Portuguese Football Results
- What course for McCain, now back in the Senate?
- Lorient rallies past Marseille 3-2
- Resurgent Ronaldo scores 100th Man United goal
- Leixoes beats Sporting 1-0 in Portuguese league
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Houston Zoo mourns death of popular Asian elephant
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- Portuguese Scoring Leaders
- Morrow, Warriors beat Clippers 121-103
- Argentina beats Italy 22-14 in rugby
- Pakistan agrees to $7.6 billion IMF bailout
- South Korean delegation carries message to NKorea
- John Edwards returns to US political stage
- Gunfire, mayhem erupt in lobby of Waldorf-Astoria
- Haye knocks Barrett down 5 times in 5th-round win
- Econ summit vows action _ takes few concrete steps
- Australia A-League Football
- Sorenstam 1 stroke back in Mexico
- Sunday, November 23
- Windwards top Guyana by 3 wickets
- Spain turns to Latinos to fill military ranks
- Blockbuster movie refocuses the Russian mind-set
- Indonesians recount role in communist slaughter
- 30 years later, the legacy of Jonestown
- Deaths in China milk scandal go uncounted
- No. 3 Gators swamp Spurrier, Gamecocks 56-6
- Absent Obama still a presence in the capital
- 22 Filipinos arrested in Nigeria over oil theft
- EU slaps trade charges on Chinese candles
- Analysis: Summit shows shifting economic balance
- Across nation, gay advocates protest marriage ban
- Analysis: Summit shows shifting economic balance
- Correa warns of debt default, pending audit
- Thailand's Nirat leads Singapore Open
- Thailand's Nirat leads Singapore Open
- Wanda Sykes says she's 'proud to be gay'
- No. 3 Gators swamp Spurrier, Gamecocks 56-6
- Wanda Sykes says she's 'proud to be gay'
- Swede apologizes for sympathizing with Khmer Rouge
- James leads Cavs past short-handed Jazz, 105-93
- Rangers beat Bruins and replay in comeback win
- Rangers beat Bruins and replay in comeback win
- Capello instructs England players to forget past
- Shooting at Waldorf-Astoria; guard wounded
- Major League Soccer Results
- New York reaches first MLS Cup final
- Pakistan criticized over $7.6 billion IMF bailout
- Backstrom leads Wild to win in shootout
- James leads Cavs past short-handed Jazz, 105-93
- Pakistan criticized over $7.6 billion IMF bailout
- Arenas' returns help out No. 1 Alabama
- Julianna Margulies says she won't be back at 'ER'
- Mariners beat Adelaide 3-0, move into 2nd place
- Mariners beat Adelaide 3-0, move into 2nd place
- Japan's Ozaki wins Tokyo women's marathon
- Japan's Ozaki wins Tokyo women's marathon
- James leads Cavs past short-handed Jazz, 105-93
- Victoria's Secret has fashion show in Miami Beach
- Economic summit vows action, but takes few steps
- FIFA U17 Women's World Cup results
- FIFA U17 Women's World Cup results
- North Korea wins U-17 Women's WCup
- North Korea wins U-17 Women's WCup
- North Korea wins U-17 Women's WCup
- North Korea wins U-17 Women's WCup
- Masters Cup Results
- Masters Cup Results
- Truck halt on Pakistan pass could dent US supply
- Yuvraj in doubt for India's 2nd one-dayer
- Yuvraj in doubt for India's 2nd one-dayer
- Nestor, Zimonjic win Masters Cup doubles
- Kuwaiti court asked to suspend stock market ruling
- FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup results
- Seibu Lions win Asia Series
- Seibu Lions win Asia Series
- Nestor, Zimonjic win Masters Cup doubles
- Nestor, Zimonjic win Masters Cup doubles
- Nestor, Zimonjic win Masters Cup doubles
- Victoria's Secret has fashion show in Miami Beach
- New dovish faction shaping up in Israel
- Hakuho tied for lead at Kyushu sumo
- Hakuho tied for lead at Kyushu sumo
- Muller claims WTCC title at Macau GP
- Muller claims WTCC title at Macau GP
- Dubai fund chief: Now is not the time to invest
- Djokovic wins Masters Cup title
- Djokovic wins Masters Cup title
- Masters Cup Results
- Masters Cup Results
- New dovish faction shaping up in Israel
- Asia looks to summit loan pledge to help exporters
- Asia looks to summit loan pledge to help exporters
- China jails, fines Beijing Olympics ticket scalper
- China jails, fines Beijing Olympics ticket scalper
- Chinese utility proposes $146 billion investment
- Chinese utility proposes $146 billion investment
- Djokovic wins Masters Cup title
- Djokovic wins Masters Cup title
- Kashmir separatists urge election boycott
- Taiwan ex-leader continues prison hunger strike
- Djokovic wins Masters Cup title
- Djokovic wins Masters Cup title
- Man stabbed at Urban Music Awards show in London
- Yuvraj in doubt for India's 2nd one-dayer
- Yuvraj in doubt for India's 2nd one-dayer
- Australia beats Fiji 52-0 in semifinals
- Australia beats Fiji 52-0 in semifinals
- Victoria's Secret has fashion show in Miami Beach
- Pakistan wins toss and bats first against WIndies
- Australia beats Fiji 52-0 in semifinals
- Australia beats Fiji 52-0 in semifinals
- Wounded Congo war orphan in nightmarish limbo
- Chinese utility proposes $146 billion investment
- Chinese utility proposes $146 billion investment
- Russia gets new Kremlin-friendly party
- Real Madrid players back Schuster
- Asia looks to summit loan pledge to help exporters
- Asia looks to summit loan pledge to help exporters
- Yuvraj in doubt for India's 2nd one-dayer
- Yuvraj in doubt for India's 2nd one-dayer
- Singh wins by 1 stroke from Els, Harrington
- Singh wins by 1 stroke from Els, Harrington
- Dubai fund chief: Now is not the time to invest
- Australia beats Fiji 52-0 in semifinals
- Australia beats Fiji 52-0 in semifinals
- Guinea-Bissau voting in parliamentary elections
- Djokovic wins Masters Cup title
- Djokovic wins Masters Cup title
- Report: UBS to hold back management bonuses
- Japan defeats US in rugby match
- Japan defeats US in rugby match
- Austria keeper Manninger out for Turkey match
- Myanmar activists sentenced to long prison terms
- Grange wins men's slalom opener
- New dovish faction shaping up in Israel
- Men's World Cup Slalom Results
- Biedermann breaks 200m freestyle record
- Jailed Taiwanese ex-leader hospitalized
- Kuwaiti court reopens stock exchange
- Biedermann breaks 200m freestyle record
- New Argentina coach Maradona arrives in Scotland
- Dutch Football Results
- New Kremlin-friendly party formed in Russia
- Obama notes needed shifts in economic fix
- Ajax tops PSV 4-1 in Dutch league
- Randall Bal breaks 50m backstroke record
- World Cup Speedskating Results
- Schalke's general manager says players lack desire
- Giuliani leaves political options open in Dubai
- Gerrard ruled out of England-Germany game
- Equestrian body concerned about Olympic status
- New Kremlin-friendly party formed in Russia
- Jailed Taiwanese ex-leader hospitalized
- Canadians dominate women's 1000 at World Cup meet
- West Indies vs. Pakistan Scoreboard
- OPEC head: oil production cuts unlikely this month
- New dovish faction shaping up in Israel
- McCartney hopes to release funky Beatles track
- Grange wins men's slalom opener
- Pakistan set West Indies victory target of 274
- 3 more world records at short-course World Cup
- Men's World Cup Slalom Results
- Top Republican senator opposes automaker bailout
- English Football Results
- Armstrong awaiting meeting with Tour organizers
- Giuliani leaves political options open
- Chile unveils mural thought destroyed by dictator
- Italian Football Results
- Yakubu levels in Everton's 1-1 draw with Boro
- Dutch Football Results
- Taiwan's Uni-President Lions finish second in Asia Series
- New born Nauruan baby named 'Taiwan'
- Nearly 30% of Taiwanese teenagers are overweight or obese: survey
- President of Taiwan calls for new approaches to water control
- Maersk cuts sales forecast for 2008
- Hanjin Shipping posts loss in third quarter of the year
- Shipowners idle 20% of bulk carriers as rates deteriorate
- Bulk shipping rates seen to go up next year
- CKYH Alliance restructures services
- Netherlands becomes 4th nation to sign new IMO act
- Gloria Prince offers seafood special
- Ambassador Hotel donates new ambulance to Mackay Hospital
- Morinaga sponsors cheerleader contest
- Burn Stewart launches 'Black Bottle'
- Far Eastern restaurants feature lunch specials
- Hyatt Taipei presents crab delicacies
- U.S. media outlets ramp up to cover new White House
- Will Obama's victory force hip-hop to change its tune?
- Big dog on the block: U.S. ship packs a global punch
- Japan's Ozaki wins Tokyo women's marathon
- Parise shootout goal ends Capitals' winning streak
- Luck of the Irish deserts Harrington; Singh wins
- Djokovic crushes Davydenko to win Shanghai Masters Cup
- Ibracadabra magic spells victory for Inter Milan
- Villa leaves Gunners down and out
- Schuster on the brink as Real fall again
- Capello denies aiding Beckham move
- Johnson calls for trust after Wallaby defeat
- Yao powers Rockets past Hornets
- Japan may avoid recession, for now: analysts
- Swiss protest against US$60b UBS government rescue plan
- Pilots of Air France vote to press ahead with strike action
- IMF agrees to provide loan to Iceland
- Economic crisis seen to dominate agenda of APEC leaders' summit
- Palm oil prices to plunge due to oversupply: report
- Japan PM backs dollar-centered currency system
- U.S. prices may have tumbled as economy sank: news survey
- Auto bailout backers offer to cut US$25 billion size
- Iraq struggles to sweep Saddam Hussein's landmine legacy
- Indonesians recount role in massacre
- British teen sets off on solo voyage around the world
- Times Square getting its first eco-friendly billboard: report
- Prince Charles wants to speak out as king: biographer
- Scientist to unveil skin cancer vaccine
- Britain creates 'healthy towns'
- Forget Bretton Woods II, we need a gold standard
- Obama must note Taiwan's crisis
- At least 66 killed in Burkina Faso road accident
- Southern California battles devastating wildfires
- Sri Lanka air force bombs major rebel defense line
- Medvedev pins hopes on Obama
- U.N. envoy meets Congo rebel
- At least 3 dead in China tunnel collapse
- NZ government will have Maori ministers
- Israeli air strike kills 4 Palestinian militants in Gaza
- Hamas 'shattering' Gaza truce: Israel PM
- Taiwan's MOE denies increasing number of college military instructors
- Record number of parents taking along children to commit suicide in Taiwan
- Taiwan's ex-president sent to hospital for forced nutrition injections
- Taiwan fishing boat detained by Japanese coast guard: COA
- Iraq approves troops pact with U.S.
- I have no power to amend Parade Law: President of Taiwan
- World leaders agree action plan for reform
- Obama leaves Senate, names more White House aides
- Detained ex-president to stay at hospital until 8 a.m. Monday
- Tsunami warning lifted after Indonesia quake
- Major earthquake hits Indonesia, tsunami warning lifted
- Afghan leader offers Taliban protection for peace
- Security, economy are priorities, Obama tells CBS
- Democrats, Republicans brace for brawl over auto industry bailout
- Iraq's government approves security pact with US
- Space shuttle Endeavour docks with space station
- AP Top News at 7:35 p.m. EST
- Giants getting better by the week
- Obama staff combines DC minds with Chicago roots
- First in line no guarantee for inaugural tickets
- No bonus this year for Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein
- Johnson wins record-tying 3rd Cup title
- Taiwan Hon Hai sees its earning growth: 3Q report
- Cabinet to decide on giving consumer vouchers: President of Taiwan
- Burned-out mobile home residents fear for future
- Taiwan DPP Chair Tsai Ing-wen rebuts President Ma's 'violence' claim
- Indonesia quake kills 1, buildings collapse
- Israeli airstrike kills 4 Gaza militants
- Videogame sales up 18 percent in October
- Gadget survey finds many bugs can't be fixed
- Clinton as top US diplomat? OK by top GOP senator
- Wired ... but frustrated
- Shuttle Endeavour links with space station
- Study: Vitamin C or E pills do not prevent cancer
- Native-Canadians exposed to unsafe drinking water
- Taiwan gov't to distribute consumer vouchers, funding source still debated
- UPS won't give annual peak shipping day projection
- Congo rebel leader promises to back UN efforts
- Former Taiwan leader moved to new hospital: doctors
- Taiwan shares open lower
- Foreign exchange rates
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Taiwan stocks slip 12.90 points, state fund to intervene for one more month
- Detained ex-president transferred to Taipei County Hospital
- China's new missile deployment being monitored: defense minister
- Tainan residents to head north to support detained ex-president
- Calmer wind helps firefighters in Southern Calif
- US president-elect Obama to quit his BlackBerry for privacy and safety concerns
- Forecasters: tough road ahead for the economy
- India parleys with Russia on Gorshkov cost
- Chief prosecutor urges detained Chiayi chief to 'take care of body'
- Cabinet should review cross-strait agreements: legislative speaker
- Taiwan's APEC envoy to transit in New York en route to Peru
- Riverdance
- Taiwan ex-leader's lawyer to file for a constitutional interpretation
- Local job bank reports 40 percent fewer jobs year on year
- U.S. president-elect to promote U.S.-Taiwan relations: expert
- Prices marginally lower on Taipei bourse
- Taiwan welcomes four-legged friends and blind people from Japan
- University applies for International Safe School designation
- Detained Taiwanese fishing boat released by Japan
- Checkpoints on shipping to ensure Taiwan's defense: Minister
- KRTC estimates NT$500 million increase in annual expenses
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Prices lower on Taipei futures market
- Taiwanese film gets special award at German film festival
- AP Top News at 6:10 a.m. EST
- Fighting in Congo despite rebel promises to UN
- Cross-strait flights will benefit Taiwan, Hawaii: state official
- EIU forecasts 1.3 percent GDP growth for Taiwan in 2009
- Tropical storm loses force in Vietnam
- Yakubu levels in Everton's 1-1 draw with Boro
- World Cup Speedskating Results
- Peru: 3 police die in ambush by suspected rebels
- AC Milan edges last-place Chievo 1-0
- Hartley's late goal lifts Celtic against Hamilton
- Cesc Fabregas suspended for Arsenal's next match
- Armstrong awaiting meeting with Tour organizers
- Lippi leaves Del Piero out for Greece friendly
- German Football Results
- French Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Cesc Fabregas suspended for Arsenal's next match
- English Football Results
- Obama tries to savor near-normalcy before Jan. 20
- British TV commedy star Reg Varney dies at 92
- Bremen beats Cologne 3-1
- Bundesliga Leading Scorers
- German Football Summaries
- Malaga rallies for 2-2 draw with Villarreal
- Chile unveils mural thought destroyed by dictator
- Geovanni earns Hull 2-2 draw with Man City
- English Scoring Leaders
- OB moves top of the Danish standings
- Danish Results
- Danish Football Results
- Malaga rallies for 2-2 draw with Villarreal
- English Football Summaries
- Obama staff combines DC with Chicago
- Pakistan wins 3rd ODI vs. West Indies by 31 runs
- Greek Football Results
- Huge demand for Obama inaugural tickets
- Top Republican says Clinton OK as top US diplomat
- Rennes beats Monaco and moves into third place
- Geovanni earns Hull 2-2 draw with Man City
- West Indies vs. Pakistan ODI scoreboard
- Iraq's government approves security pact with US
- Gerrard ruled out of England-Germany game
- James Bond finds cash `Solace' of $70.4M
- OPEC head: oil production cuts unlikely this month
- French Socialists fail to pick leader at congress
- James Bond finds cash `Solace' of $70.4M
- Olympiakos beats PAOK 2-0
- Pakistan sweeps 3-match series against West Indies
- Reports: Eight fans arrested before Rome derby
- Lucio out of Brazil squad because of injury
- Showdown looming in Congress on automaker rescue
- Spanish Football Results
- Malaga rallies for 2-2 draw with Villarreal
- Iraq's government approves security pact with US
- Top Republican says Clinton OK as top US diplomat
- Bond finds 'Solace' in $70.4M box office debut
- New dovish faction shaping up in Israel
- Study: Vitamin C or E pills do not prevent cancer
- Colombia to help irate pyramid scheme investors
- Bush hosts Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
- Financial overhaul added to Obama's to-do list
- Italian Football Results
- AC Milan edges last-place Chievo 1-0
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Da Silva receives Netherlands call-up for friendly
- Huge demand for Obama inaugural tickets
- French Football Results
- British TV comedy star Reg Varney dies at 92
- Spanish Football Results
- Report: JPMorgan plans to ramp up job cuts
- Armenia holds off Ukraine in Chess Olympiad
- Barcelona beats Recreativo to stretch lead
- Lyon beats title rival Bordeaux 2-1
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- Al-Ahly wins African Champions League for 6th time
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Showdown looming in Congress on automaker rescue
- Lyon beats title rival Bordeaux 2-1
- Toluca defeats San Luis, Tigres beat Morelia
- Portuguese Football Results
- Report: JPMorgan plans to ramp up job cuts
- Benfica beats Amadora in Portugal
- Portuguese Scoring Leaders
- Barcelona beats Recreativo to stretch lead
- British TV comedy star Reg Varney dies at 92
- Brazilian Football Results
- Iceland agrees to guarantee some deposits
- Showdown looming in Congress on automaker rescue
- Salvador archbishop nixes probe of killed Jesuits
- Sao Paulo tops Figueirense 3-1 in Brazilian league
- Stanford's 69 good enough to win Ochoa
- Japan economy shrinks in third quarter
- Japan economy shrinks in third quarter
- Supplier woes put US auto industry in danger
- Clinton as top US diplomat? OK by Republican senator
- Obama tries to savor near-normalcy before Jan. 20
- Security, economy are priorities, Obama tells CBS
- Japan economy shrinks in third quarter
- Japan economy shrinks in third quarter
- Jailed Taiwanese ex-leader hospitalized
- Big dog on the block: US ship packs a global punch
- From 140 mph to zero in no time flat
- Rasner's contract sold to Japanese team
- No bonus this year for Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein
- Monday, November 24
- French Socialists fail to pick leader at congress
- Toluca defeats San Luis, Tigres beat Morelia
- Analysis: Some Israelis want tough love from Obama
- Toluca defeats San Luis, Tigres beat Morelia
- Booming Gulf looks overseas for agriculture needs
- Italy fights mob terror near Naples
- Japan's economy shrinks in 3Q; enters recession
- Election a test for Chavez family in home state
- Japan's economy shrinks in 3Q; enters recession
- Former President Bush faces hecklers
- A glance at Chavez's family
- Biedermann breaks Thorpe's world mark in Berlin
- Stanford's 69 good enough to win Ochoa
- Nowitzki helps Mavericks snap 5-game losing run
- Jailed Taiwanese ex-leader hospitalized
- Johnson wins record-tying 3rd Cup title
- Japan slides into recession, 1st time since 2001
- Japan slides into recession, 1st time since 2001
- Stewart ends 10-year Gibbs tenure
- John Daly to play Australian Masters
- John Daly to play Australian Masters
- Election dispute sparks violence in Nicaragua
- Dhoni wins toss, India to bat first
- Dhoni wins toss, India to bat first
- Kashmir separatists urge election boycott
- Kovalev seals win for Canadiens in shootout
- Former St. Helens coach joins Eels
- Former St. Helens coach joins Eels
- Murdoch upbeat about the future of newspapers
- Murdoch upbeat about the future of newspapers
- SKorea's Lee says he welcomes US-NKorea summit
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Oil falls below $56 as Japan slips into recession
- Oil falls below $56 as Japan slips into recession
- Jailed Taiwanese ex-leader hospitalized
- SKorea's Lee says he welcomes US-NKorea summit
- Obama talks economics in TV interview
- Murdoch upbeat about the future of newspapers
- Murdoch upbeat about the future of newspapers
- Kashmir votes as separatists urge election boycott
- Singapore's October exports plunge 15 percent
- Singapore's October exports plunge 15 percent
- Mexican 1st division football results
- Asian stocks mixed as Japan slips into recession
- Asian stocks mixed as Japan slips into recession
- Australia Lion Nathan in bid for Coca-Cola Amatil
- Australia Lion Nathan in bid for Coca-Cola Amatil
- Nowitzki helps Mavericks snap 5-game losing run
- Many concerns left unanswered after weekend summit
- Many concerns left unanswered after weekend summit
- Many concerns left unanswered after weekend summit
- Oil falls below $56 as Japan slips into recession
- Oil falls below $56 as Japan slips into recession
- Maradona the coach overshadows Germany-England
- Yuvraj revives India with 2nd successive century
- Yuvraj revives India with 2nd successive century
- India vs England scores
- Sydney brothels bill health insurers for massages
- Murdoch upbeat about the future of newspapers
- Murdoch upbeat about the future of newspapers
- Murdoch upbeat about the future of newspapers
- Japan slides into recession, 1st time since 2001
- Japan slides into recession, 1st time since 2001
- Japan slides into recession, 1st time since 2001
- Japan slides into recession, 1st time since 2001
- Japan shares rise but pare gains, economy shrinks
- Japan shares rise but pare gains, economy shrinks
- Hypo Real Estate Group 3Q loss 3.1 billion euros
- Asian markets mixed as Japan slips into recession
- Asian markets mixed as Japan slips into recession
- GM to sell stake in Suzuki to raise cash
- GM to sell stake in Suzuki to raise cash
- Hypo Real Estate Group 3Q loss 3.1 billion euros
- China shares rise for 4th day on stimulus optimism
- China shares rise for 4th day on stimulus optimism
- US, Vietnam to cooperate on climate change
- China shares rise for 4th day on stimulus optimism
- China shares rise for 4th day on stimulus optimism
- Kashmir votes as separatists protest, urge boycott
- Singapore's October exports plunge 15 percent
- Singapore's October exports plunge 15 percent
- Many concerns left unanswered after weekend summit
- Many concerns left unanswered after weekend summit
- Many concerns left unanswered after weekend summit
- World leaders pledge to combat global crisis
- Hakuho tied in lead at Kyushu sumo
- Hakuho tied in lead at Kyushu sumo
- Murdoch upbeat about the future of newspapers
- Murdoch upbeat about the future of newspapers
- Finnish union boycotts Stora Enso exports
- India seeking one-day delay to opening test
- India seeking one-day delay to opening test
- GM to sell stake in Suzuki to raise cash
- GM to sell stake in Suzuki to raise cash
- Japan slides into recession, 1st time since 2001
- Japan slides into recession, 1st time since 2001
- Djokovic's Masters win adds to Serbia's conquests
- Japan slides into recession, 1st time since 2001
- Djokovic's Masters win adds to Serbia's conquests
- Rasner's contract sold to Japanese team
- Hypo Real Estate Group 3Q loss 3.1 billion euros
- EU asked to restrict settlement goods
- FDA to open China offices after product scares
- Copy of famed Lincoln letter turns up in Dallas
- Sex, lies and scandal: Obama aide has seen it all
- Turkish joblessness rises, consumer optimism falls
- UK economy to shrink 1.7 pct in 2009, says CBI
- Euro drifts lower against dollar
- German officials to discuss Opel guarantee
- Malaysian Islamic party to open up to non-Muslims
- European markets lower after G-20 summit
- GM to sell stake in Suzuki to raise cash
- GM to sell stake in Suzuki to raise cash
- Thousands evacuate as Vietnam braces for storm
- Filipino workers remittances rise despite crisis
- Filipino workers remittances rise despite crisis
- Obama to meet with McCain at transition office
- Repairs to Swiss particle collider will cost $25M
- Singh becomes a 1-season millionaire
- Singh becomes a 1-season millionaire
- US dollar mostly higher in Europe
- Singh becomes a 1-season millionaire
- India wins 2nd one-dayer by 54 runs
- India wins 2nd one-dayer by 54 runs
- Iceland guarantees some deposits to secure loan
- Barton out for 2 months with knee injury
- Scotland hit by withdrawals for game vs. Argentina
- Tanzi denies role in fraud
- Hong Kong's main stock index ends flat
- Hong Kong's main stock index ends flat
- Euro-zone trade deficit swells in September
- Yuvraj propels India to victory in 2nd one-dayer
- Yuvraj propels India to victory in 2nd one-dayer
- World leaders pledge to combat global crisis
- Oil falls below $56 as Japan slips into recession
- India vs England scores
- Slater named rugby league player of the year
- Slater named rugby league player of the year
- ATP Rankings
- Jailed Taiwanese ex-leader hospitalized
- German's KfW reports 1.8 billion euro 9-month loss
- Citigroup chairman doesn't deny job cuts are near
- Japanese schoolgirl drafted by pro team
- Japanese schoolgirl drafted by pro team
- Stock futures fall ahead of retailer earnings
- Catania coach Zenga to be fined
- Capello assesses Gerrard injury
- Japanese schoolgirl drafted by pro team
- Japanese schoolgirl drafted by pro team
- Austrian skier Grugger out with knee injury
- Scotland hit by withdrawals for game vs. Argentina
- FTSE-100 down 71.22 at 4,161.75
- FDA to open China offices after product scares
- Air France sees traffic back to normal Tuesday
- UBS to change the way it pays senior managers
- Large particle collider repairs to cost $25 milion
- Greece to field young team in friendly vs. Italy
- White House refines position on auto industry help
- Big particle collider repairs to cost $21 million
- Catania scores by dropping shorts down
- Citigroup chairman doesn't deny job cuts are near
- White House refines position on auto industry help
- UEFA sells Champions League TV rights in China
- Slaven Bilic hoping to one day coach in England
- German officials to discuss Opel guarantee
- Obama to meet with McCain at transition office
- Stock futures fall ahead of auto bailout talks
- Mancini named Italy's coach of the year
- US bank lending rates up for 3rd day running
- White House refines position on auto industry help
- Austria: two more players out through injury
- Yuvraj propels India to victory in 2nd one-dayer
- Catania scores by dropping shorts down
- Romania proposes measures to fight economic crisis
- Injury-stricken France calls up Boumsong
- Gerrard, Lampard out of England match at Germany
- Swiss striker Derdiyok wants move to Leverkusen
- Japan firm recalls US water
- Japan firm recalls US water
- Mourinho addresses Serie A strategy
- World leaders pledge to combat global crisis
- Source: Citigroup to cut another 53,000 jobs
- Swedish feminists: abortion should be human right
- European markets fall further ahead of US open
- World leaders pledge to combat global crisis
- Stock futures fall ahead of auto bailout talks
- Summit gets mixed grades
- Capello sends injured Gerrard back to Liverpool
- White House refines position on auto industry help
- Citigroup to cut another 53,000 jobs
- Britain's economic outlook worsens
- Former doper Sinkewitz finds new team
- US industrial output posts rebound in October
- German officials to discuss Opel guarantee
- Iran's judiciary chief lauds US-Iraqi pact
- Brazil stocks fall after Japan reports recession
- Iran's judiciary chief lauds US-Iraqi pact
- WTO probes Thai barriers to foreign cigarettes
- Economic summit fails to spur world markets
- Las Vegas Sands says going concern doubts removed
- US industrial output posts rebound in October
- US stocks open lower on more economic woes
- UBS client to fight handover of bank file to US
- Mourinho addresses Serie A's weaknesses
- Kashmir votes as separatists protest, urge boycott
- Kashmir votes as separatists protest, urge boycott
- Citigroup to cut another 53,000 jobs
- Yousuf: PCB is ruining Pakistan cricket
- Yousuf: PCB is ruining Pakistan cricket
- Economic summit fails to spur world markets
- Mancini named Italy's coach of the year
- Congress returns to focus on US auto industry
- US stocks fall on more economic woes
- Iceland guarantees deposits to get loans
- Wimbledon more important to Federer than No. 1
- Wimbledon more important to Federer than No. 1
- Poor health saves Chilean general from prison
- Winslet, DiCaprio meet on new `Road' to Oscars
- US stocks fall on more economic woes
- Tanzi denies role in fraud
- River Plate supporters hijack city bus
- Pietersen pinpoints reasons for ODI loss to India
- Norway encourages use of open source software
- Japan slides into recession, 1st time since 2001
- Japan slides into recession, 1st time since 2001
- Djokovic's Masters win adds to Serbia's conquests
- River Plate supporters hijack city bus
- Taiwanese film gets special award at German film festival
- Cross-strait flights will benefit Taiwan, Hawaii: state official
- Japanese group of visually impaired tours National Palace Museum
- World Vision Taiwan invites families to take care of children
- Taiwan has given green light to panda imports
- Detained Chiayi county chief sent to hospital while on hunger strike
- Taiwan's APEC envoy departs for New York en route to Peru
- Christmas celebrations at Westin Taipei
- Evergreen features '2 cities' package
- Caesar Park Taipei to host holiday happy meal parties
- Gloria Prince launches 'Fall special'
- Shanghai Court presents an array of crab delicacies
- Regent offers 'Turkey basket to go'
- Floods under Antarctic ice speed glaciers into sea
- Scientists try to revive Japan's coral reef
- Sydney brothels bill health insurers for 'massages': official
- Huge gaps in 'good health' lifespan across Europe: study
- Il Divo tops charts
- Bond reigns over U.S. box office
- Australia pins high hopes on its most costly movie
- Obamas won't get puppy before White House move
- Japanese schoolgirl headed to professional baseball league
- Shuttle docks at international space station
- Milan closes in on Inter thanks to lucky penalty
- Geovanni earns Hull 2-2 draw with Man City
- It's Messi business as Barcelona wins again
- Gayle hundred for nothing as Pakistan claims 3rd series win
- Maradona overshadows Germany-England
- India's Yuvraj downs England
- Stanford shades Sorenstam to win Mexico golf
- Hurricanes spoil new Lightning coach's debut
- New York Giants overpower Baltimore
- Suns' Stoudemire celebrates birthday with win
- Taipei shares close down 0.29 percent
- Yen gains in Asian trade as G20 summit fails to reassure investors
- Oil prices fall; hopes for output cut dashed
- Asian shares decline on economic malaise
- GM to sell entire stake in Suzuki to raise cash for ailing company
- China's Hu launches free trade talks with Costa Rica upon visit
- Congress lawmakers brace for brawl over auto industry bailout
- German finance minister rules out auto industry aid
- Iceland agrees with EU states on deal to repay foreign savers
- Singapore key exports fall 15.3 percent, data shows
- Coca-Cola Amatil rejects Lion Nathan's US$7.6b bid
- Global recession fears deepen after summit
- Rich Russians resented in France's Riviera playground
- Florida fights child obesity with gym rule
- Strong storm to hit Vietnam
- Thaksin now in Dubai: aide
- Taliban prepare response to Karzai safety vow
- Californians go home, many to ashes
- Obama resigns Senate seat, adds White House staff
- First pup offers peek into policy
- Prosecution tramples on Taiwan DPP mayor's rights
- Court hearing in Politkovskaya murder trial begins
- Kashmir votes as separatists protest, urge boycott
- Indonesia quake kills at least 4, tears down houses
- Key facts about Basque separatist group ETA
- Suspected ETA military chief arrested
- Taiwanese boat set to return from Japanese isles
- Taiwan GDP growth forecast revised down to 1.3 percent in 2009
- Taiwan President desires Parade Law amended quickly: official
- Children's smiles drive Paper Windmill Theater
- Taiwan's MND to set up checkpoints on shipping to ensure defense network
- Taiwan DPP says government funds failed to boost stock markets
- Taiwan's Cabinet needs to review cross-strait agreements: Wang
- Tibetan exiles split on new China policy
- Global crisis sends Japan into recession
- Former Taiwan President moved to another hospital due to security reasons
- Somali pirates seize supertanker loaded with crude
- Fighting in Congo despite rebel promises to UN
- US stocks fall on more economic woes
- Citigroup to cut another 53,000 jobs
- Skull with built-in sauna turns heads in Austria
- Obama, McCain vow to work on D.C.'s 'bad habits'
- California court urged to review gay marriage ban
- Officials charge Mark Cuban with insider trading
- Congo rebels advance despite cease-fire
- Suspected ETA commando leader arrested in France
- Democrats, White House clash on auto bailout
- Obama, McCain bury campaign pain, vow cooperation
- Somali pirates hijack Saudi tanker loaded with oil
- Aid prospects darken for desperate US carmakers
- Spansion sues Samsung over flash memory patents
- Pressure grows for bank execs to give up bonuses
- Prescription drugs cited in Locklear DUI charge
- Pujols wins NL MVP award, Howard finishes second
- 【Labyrinth】Shanglin Wu Solo Exhibition in Taipei Artist Village
- Workshop: Working with Extended Vocal Communication
- Birth defect risk raised by in vitro fertilization
- Too little sleep tied to increased cancer risk
- Exercise, sleep cuts cancer risk: study
- China, Costa Rica to launch trade talks
- Yahoo to replace Taiwan-born Yang as CEO, ending rocky reign
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Competing Democratic, GOP auto bailout plans
- DPP chair to visit hospitalized Taiwan ex-President Chen Shui-bian today
- North Dakota OKs spraying oil wastewater on roads
- Magnitude-4.1 quake near Palomar Observatory
- Pop stars, fans say goodbye to MTV's 'TRL'
- Schwarzenegger convenes global climate summit
- Climate Change Capital to spend $732 mln in China
- "Impeach US president-elect Obama" rapidly-emerging on Facebook, a resonance with Taiwan public
- Foreign exchange rates
- New carbon standard set for forestry trading
- UN climate panel says greenhouse gas emissions rose during 2000-06
- UN says greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2000-06
- Taiwan's literary and art scene to launch signature drive to support Wild Strawberries
- Taiwan has given green light to panda imports
- President pledges to uphold press freedom
- Debate team from southern Taiwan college wins championship in Japan
- Residents return to devastated LA mobile home park
- Government delays decision on killing wild horses
- Government to distribute consumption vouchers
- Hill sources: Treasury won't use full bailout
- Taiwan President says government to leave press alone
- Taiwan stocks slip 134 points as Asian markets affected by global financial crisis
- Cui Guotai: Evidence of a Lost Era
- Art Scene Warehouse: Zhou Fan's Solo Exhibition
- Rising Sun-Hsiang Ching Hao individual exhibition
- Taiwan gov't approves a multi-billion-dollar consumption voucher plan for all citizens
- Sheikh seeks millions from Michael Jackson
- Taiwan's APEC envoy arrives in New York en route to Peru
- President offers message of optimism to global investors
- Yilan wins right to host 2009 Asian Rowing Championship
- Shares lower on Taipei bourse
- More layoffs likely due to business closures: labor council
- Barrier falls as pro team drafts Japanese girl
- Prices lower on Taipei futures market
- Gateway to Beitou: The Beitou Hot Springs Museum
- Yahoo CEO Jerry Yang apologizes over China’s journalist arrest in US Congress hearing
- First Teacher’s Day - An ancient birthday celebration
- Ketagalan Foundation to hold human rights, sovereignty rally
- 2008 Material Technology Expo to open Friday in Taipei
- Taiwan's grouper industry eyes Chinese market
- The Philippines' President of the Senate resigned for conflict of interest
- Tibetan exiles review tactics against Chinese rule in India
- Taiwan to hand out shopping vouchers to aid economy
- Taiwan to hand out shopping vouchers to aid economy
- Thawing of cross-strait relations helps stabilize region: president
- Consumption voucher program to boost economic growth: premier
- Environmentalists bash consumption voucher program
- Fishermen in northern Taiwan said oil spill harms livelihood
- Taiwan's Digimax to launch world premiere 3D film "Quantum Quest" tomorrow
- German Wikipedia back online after dispute
- Butt: Pakistan may switch series with India
- Drogba won't contest charge over throwing coin
- Citigroup layoffs trump global economic plan
- Merkel: Opel guarantee not yet certain
- ESPN brings back New Year's daredevils
- Antwerp hosts emergency diamond talks amid slump
- Treasury bonds advance on economic uncertainty
- Colombia ups police power to fight pyramid schemes
- Kennedy back at work in Senate
- Injuries give Bent chance to stake England claim
- SEC charges Mark Cuban with insider trading
- Guzan, Altidore, Adu added to US roster
- World stocks fall on Citigroup cuts
- SEC charges Mark Cuban with insider trading
- Ex-Bangladesh PM gives 2 days to lift emergency
- Merkel: Opel guarantee not yet certain
- Obama to meet with McCain at transition office
- Beckham's first home aims to fetch top dollar
- President-elect Obama, McCain vow to work closely
- LPGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Getrag US unit files for bankruptcy protection
- US dollar mixed in Europe trading, gold down
- Japan slides into recession, 1st time since 2001
- Japan slides into recession, 1st time since 2001
- FTSE 100 down 100.81 points at 4,132.16
- West Bank settlers go on PR offensive
- Virginia Woolf's 'Waves' breaks artfully on stage
- Barclays under pressure over capital raising
- Sources: US Treasury won't use full bailout
- Real Madrid backs Schuster
- Absence of England stars fuels conspiracy theory
- US stocks fluctuate on more economic news
- Brazil says ethanol production won't harm Amazon
- AEK Athens fires coach Donis
- Putnam Investments to cut 47 jobs, merge funds
- Obama meets with McCain at transition office
- Sources: US Treasury won't use full bailout
- Real Madrid backs Schuster
- Merkel: Opel guarantee not yet certain
- IRL to use Brazilian ethanol
- Drogba won't contest charge over throwing coin
- National League Most Valuable Players
- Obama meets with McCain at transition office
- SEC charges Mark Cuban with insider trading
- Delta-Alaska Air alliance to aid int'l service
- Lithuanian parliament holds 1st session
- Hungary OKs law setting limits to state spending
- Pujols powers way to 2nd NL MVP award
- Brazil says ethanol production won't harm Amazon
- Diego Maradona back directing play for Argentina
- Cricket South Africa hires former England coach
- US auto aid plan prospects dim in stalemate
- Loeb trades rally driving for F1 testing
- Honda dedicates first Indiana car assembly plant
- 'Rules of the road' set for oil shale drilling
- Drogba won't contest charge over throwing coin
- Sources: US Treasury won't use full bailout
- Lloyd: Burned home gives a 'different awareness'
- Another major economy in recession; crude falls
- China, Costa Rica to launch trade talks
- Worried West Bank settlers try wine and a bus tour
- Pujols powers way to 2nd NL MVP award
- Delta-Alaska Air alliance to aid int'l service
- Canada's oil sands industry delays expansion
- Iran's judiciary chief lauds US-Iraqi pact
- Gold down
- UN says greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2000-06
- Congo rebels advance despite cease-fire
- Miley Cyrus the victim of Internet death hoax
- Prescription drugs cited in Locklear drive charge
- Brazil trader shoots self on stock trading floor
- President-elect Obama, McCain vow to work closely
- Iran's judiciary chief lauds US-Iraqi pact
- ATP Schedule-Winners
- Man City goalkeeper Hart out for 3-to-4 weeks
- Bill would ban sale of US inauguration tickets
- Another major economy in recession; crude falls
- SA hit by injuries, fatigue ahead of England test
- Political strategist Carville to teach at Tulane
- Thousands rally for Albania hunger strikers
- Prescription drugs cited in Locklear drive charge
- Ibrahimovic wins Player of the Year in Sweden
- Stocks finish lower as recession worries deepen
- Germany holds off Russia in Chess Olympiad
- US doctors hoping for new era of artificial ankles
- Further signs of stress in Canada's oil sands
- Del Potro joins Argentine team for training
- Real Madrid backs Schuster
- New mad cow case found in Canada
- Police seize fake medicines in Asia
- US auto aid plan prospects dim
- Stocks finish lower as recession worries deepen
- US Treasury pays $33.56B to 21 banks
- Hall of Fame schedules replacement game for 2009
- 'Rules of the road' set for oil shale drilling
- SKorean says trade pact with US will be ratified
- GM delays payments to dealers to conserve cash
- Treasury bonds advance on economic uncertainty
- Stone-age nuclear family unearthed
- Zune could lend Microsoft a rare rhythm infusion
- Auto bailout would grant $25B in loans, limit pay
- Kodak sues Samsung, LG over camera patents
- Venezuela, Iran team up on university plan
- Dollar climbs against euro, falls vs. UK pound
- Lithuanian parliament holds 1st session
- Industry gloom to cast shadow on LA Auto Show
- US Treasury pays $33.56B to 21 banks
- Confirmed debuts at the Los Angeles Auto Show
- ADB: Local bonds show strength during turmoil
- ADB: Local bonds show strength during turmoil
- Basketball coaching great Pete Newell dies at 93
- 'Borat' star crashes NBC drama 'Medium'
- Appraiser values Curlin at $20 million
- Player who showed card to ref suspended six games
- Former 'Bachelor' winner arrested for unruliness
- Precious metals, energy prices fall
- Kodak sues Samsung, LG over camera patents
- Spammers sent packing _ for now _ by Web shutdown
- Zune could lend Microsoft a rare rhythm infusion
- Top US officer comfortable with Iraq security deal
- US Treasury sets new deadline for banks to apply
- Audiences bond $67 million to 'Quantum of Solace'
- Schwarzenegger convenes global climate summit
- Bush welcomes US Ryder Cup team to White House
- Treasury pays $33.56B to 21 banks
- GM delays payments to dealers to conserve cash
- Unbeaten filly Zarkava is European Horse of Year
- Bank of America to increase stake in China bank
- Report: McCready not proud of ties to Clemens
- Report: McCready not proud of ties to Clemens
- Citigroup plans a leaner future, cuts 53,000 jobs
- Ex-Democrat McCain backer may keep committee chair
- Pressure grows for bank execs to give up bonuses
- Tuesday, November 25
- Vigil over Iran shifts from UN to the White House
- Ecuador auditor urges debt default
- US charges unlikely for terror interrogators
- Admirals, generals: Repeal `don't ask, don't tell'
- Australia hopes Kidman-Jackman film spurs tourism
- Australia hopes Kidman-Jackman film spurs tourism
- US judge tentatively OKs Google copyright deal
- Tuesday, November 25
- 'Borat' star crashes NBC drama 'Medium'
- Murdoch upbeat about the future of newspapers
- Murdoch upbeat about the future of newspapers
- Spansion sues Samsung over flash memory patents
- Aid prospects darken for desperate US carmakers
- Goodwill finds man who mistakenly donated $7,500
- Their economy booming, Chinese students head to US
- Further signs of stress in Canada's oil sands
- Citigroup to shed another 53,000 jobs
- Perfume maker sues Prince over contract in NY
- Nominee for overseer of bailout faces senators
- US professor fires back at song-swapping lawsuits
- Natural gas rush stirs environmental concerns
- Human drama fills case called landmark on Internet
- Further signs of stress in Canada's oil sands
- Credit crisis dims the lights for power industry
- Obama, McCain bury campaign pain, vow cooperation
- Analysis: Lawmakers tying strings to auto bailouts
- Hall of Fame schedules replacement game for 2009
- Aid prospects darken for desperate US carmakers
- Aid prospects darken for desperate US carmakers
- Jamaica, Trinidad and Leewards win in WICB
- Yahoo to replace Yang as CEO, ending rocky reign
- Slowdown doesn't shrink China's LatAm ambitions
- ADB: Local bonds show strength during turmoil
- ADB: Local bonds show strength during turmoil
- Japan slides into recession, 1st time since 2001
- Japan slides into recession, 1st time since 2001
- Green at the heart of Panasonic's bid for Sanyo
- Green at the heart of Panasonic's bid for Sanyo
- China, Costa Rica to launch trade talks
- Latin American stocks fall
- Perfume maker sues Prince over contract in NY
- FBI probes foreclosure scam targeting Hawaiians
- A look at Japan's Panasonic and Sanyo
- A look at Japan's Panasonic and Sanyo
- China central bank says downturn risks rising
- China central bank says downturn risks rising
- Japanese schoolgirl drafted by pro team
- Japanese schoolgirl drafted by pro team
- Malaysia cuts gasoline, rice prices amid downturn
- Malaysia cuts gasoline, rice prices amid downturn
- Lippi eyes record in Greece
- Czechs need win in World Cup qualifying
- Michael Phelps wins 3 Golden Goggle Awards
- Phelps excited about new venture operating pool
- Former star allowed to return to Aussie Rules
- Former star allowed to return to Aussie Rules
- Oil lingers near $55 as investors mull recession
- Yahoo to replace Yang as CEO, ending rocky reign
- HSBC to cut 500 jobs in Asia as slump takes toll
- HSBC to cut 500 jobs in Asia as slump takes toll
- Former star allowed to return to Aussie Rules
- Former star allowed to return to Aussie Rules
- Tibetan exiles debate pushing for independence
- Worried West Bank settlers try wine and a bus tour
- China central bank says downturn risks rising
- China central bank says downturn risks rising
- SKorea wants talks on restarting tours to North
- Obama aides cite need for big stimulus program
- SEC charges Mark Cuban with insider trading
- Dawson's 56-yard field goal sends Browns to win
- Garnett suspended 1 game; O'Neal fined $25,000
- Kodak sues Samsung, LG over camera patents
- Scola, Yao Ming lead Rockets to win
- Electronics chain chairman buys Circuit City stake
- Scola, Yao Ming lead Rockets to win
- National Geographic getting into video games
- Asia stocks sink as layoffs add to global gloom
- Asia stocks sink as layoffs add to global gloom
- Top salesmen for financial bailout face grilling
- Top salesmen for financial bailout face grilling
- Spansion sues Samsung over flash memory patents
- Philippine stock index tumbles 3.4 percent
- US automakers beg for aid as bailout bill stalls
- Philippine stock index tumbles 3.4 percent
- Tibetan exiles debate pushing for independence
- Fans flock to `Twilight' premiere in Los Angeles
- Chinese provinces try to limit layoffs
- Park expecting challenging times in Saudi Arabia
- Park expecting challenging times in Saudi Arabia
- Chinese provinces try to limit layoffs
- Japan stocks fall as layoffs hammer bank shares
- Japan stocks fall as layoffs hammer bank shares
- GM shows 3 new models for China
- GM shows 3 new models for China
- Liu Xiang likely to have surgery, says coach
- Liu Xiang likely to have surgery, says coach
- Oil lingers near $55 as investors mull recession
- Kidman: 'Australia' film fulfilled childhood dream
- Mitsubishi UFJ first-half profit dives 64 percent
- Mitsubishi UFJ first-half profit dives 64 percent
- Carrefour ousts CEO Duran
- Injury-plagued Netherlands takes on Sweden
- Ma: Direct Taiwan-China flights likely in 6 months
- Japan's Takahashi to undergo surgery on knee
- Japan's Takahashi to undergo surgery on knee
- Euro steady against dollar at $1.2648
- easyJet full-year profit down 45 percent
- Report: Ford to sell two-thirds of its Mazda stake
- Report: Ford to sell two-thirds of its Mazda stake
- Drop expected in durum wheat in southwestern US
- FDA looks at risks of cosmetic face fillers
- Court wants Akhtar record
- Court wants Akhtar record
- Asia stocks sink as layoffs add to global gloom
- Top salesmen for financial bailout face grilling
- Asia stocks sink as layoffs add to global gloom
- Asia stocks sink as layoffs add to global gloom
- GM shows 3 new models for China
- easyJet full-year profit down 45 percent
- Barclays lets shareholders in on Mideast stock
- Cold realities await Gov. Sarah Palin in Alaska
- Iranian parliament chooses new interior minister
- Hakuho clinches ninth victory
- Mazda: Ford to cut stake to 13 from 33.4 percent
- Mazda: Ford to cut stake to 13 from 33.4 percent
- GM shows 3 new models for China
- GM shows 3 new models for China
- GM shows 3 new models for China
- China denies trying to obtain US space tech
- Top Chinese football league bumped off TV
- Top Chinese football league bumped off TV
- Lonmin's profit up 45 pct, but cutbacks to come
- British inflation falls to 4.5 percent in October
- UK plumbing supplies firm Wolseley cuts 2,000 jobs
- France makes two changes to face Australia
- Dubai stock exchange switches name to Nasdaq Dubai
- China stocks tumble on profit-taking
- China stocks tumble on profit-taking
- Report: Alitalia to scrap 100 flights a day
- China urges US to lift food import restrictions
- British Energy posts 2Q loss, but outlook positive
- ADB says Asia economically dynamic despite crisis
- ADB says Asia economically dynamic despite crisis
- Egyptian court orders gas export halt to Israel
- Hong Kong index falls 4.5 pct as bank shares hit
- Hong Kong index falls 4.5 pct as bank shares hit
- China oil demand weakens due to global crisis
- China oil demand weakens due to global crisis
- Taiwan stocks fall
- Carrefour ousts CEO Duran
- Burberry 1H net rises, shares fall on outlook
- ISAF cuts 1 event out for 2012 Olympics
- US says will work with China on product safety
- Future of joint Korean projects in jeopardy
- Ford to slash Mazda stake to raise cash
- Ford to slash Mazda stake to raise cash
- Barclays lets shareholders in on Mideast stock
- Italy, Germany discuss global financial crisis
- Saudi FM: oil supertanker hijacking 'outrageous'
- Oil slips as investors mull recession
- Saudi FM: oil supertanker hijacking 'outrageous'
- UK plumbing supplies firm Wolseley cuts 2,000 jobs
- PCB official confirms Asif was caught with opium
- PCB official confirms Asif was caught with opium
- Poland's president in string of gaffes
- British inflation falls to 4.5 percent in October
- Armstrong fears for his safety at Tour de France
- PCB official confirms Asif was caught with opium
- PCB official confirms Asif was caught with opium
- Archeologists say they found witch doctor skeleton
- Artist Barcelo unveils $23 million ceiling at UN
- Ford to slash Mazda stake to raise cash
- Ford to slash Mazda stake to raise cash
- Global climate summit to open in Los Angeles
- IOC still hopeful of $1 billion sponsorship target
- Boks delay team announcement against England
- France makes two changes to face Australia
- Banks lead European markets down
- Russia, China to resume $25 billion loan talks
- Red Cross asks for $420 million for development
- Stock futures fall ahead of automakers' testimony
- Lee says Shearer should be Newcastle manager
- BSkyB to raise $600 million in bond issue
- Coach favors playing at neutral venue
- Holyfield wants to be undisputed champion again
- Mitsubishi UFJ first-half profit dives 64 percent
- Report: Eto'o wants to end career in Marseille
- Ford chief defends how company has been operated
- Ford introduces 2010 Mustang at LA Auto Show
- Germany and England depleted by injuries
- Top salesmen for financial bailout face grilling
- World Bank sees $50 bln cap outflow from Russia
- easyJet board row escalates as earnings fall
- US automakers beg for aid as bailout bill stalls
- US says will work with China on product safety
- Injury-plagued Netherlands takes on Sweden
- Exec says oil should return to $70-$80 range
- England makes only one change against South Africa
- ISAF cuts 1 event out for 2012 Olympics
- France plans new financial crisis world summit
- Study puts a total on diabetes cost: $218 billion
- Stock futures fall ahead of automakers' testimony
- EU sends election observers to Bangladesh
- Germans agree on bonus payments
- Burberry 1H net rises, shares fall on outlook
- Ford chief defends how company has been operated
- Holyfield wants to be undisputed champion again
- Egyptian court orders gas export halt to Israel
- Artist Barcelo unveils $23 million ceiling at UN
- Iraq: provincial elections to be held Jan. 31
- France to test fringe players against Uruguay
- HP shares soar after solid 4Q outlook
- Spain fearful of complacency in friendly vs. Chile
- Kidman: 'Australia' film fulfilled childhood dream
- Juve defender Zebina to have surgery on left leg
- Germany and England depleted by injuries
- October wholesale prices plunge record 2.8 percent
- Michael Jackson sued by Arab sheikh in UK court
- Crisis forces EU to reverse drop in subsidies
- Report: McCready not proud of ties to Clemens
- Bologna signs Brazilian winger Cesar
- Carphone Warehouse 1H profits up, but outlook weak
- Villarreal striker Llorente out 1 month
- October wholesale prices plunge record 2.8 percent
- InBev closes takeover of Anheuser Busch
- Iraq: provincial elections to be held Jan. 31
- Poland cringes at president's diplomatic blunders
- De la Red undergoing tests for heart problem
- Zimbabwe police break up health protest by doctors
- Lippi eyes record in Greece
- Zimbabwe police break up health protest by doctors
- Paulson, Bernanke defend $700 billion bailout
- Play suspended in Uruguay due to on-field fan riot
- Paulson, Bernanke defend $700 billion bailout
- InBev says it has closed Anheuser Busch takeover
- 20-month sentence sought for Lazio's Lotito
- N.Ireland leaders end 5-month deadlock
- China approves US-Belgian beer merger
- China approves US-Belgian beer merger
- Yahoo's Yang decides he's no longer the right CEO
- Moyes fined for protesting referee decision
- Dutch insurer Aegon may seek US assistance
- Mountain a symbol of detente, tension of Koreas
- Siemens to close Ohio center, cutting 118 jobs
- Poll: UK Labour Party gains on opposition
- Danish oil ship briefly seized off Nigeria
- Paulson, Bernanke defend $700 billion bailout
- Maradona lifts Scotland team ahead of debut
- FDIC chief presses for gov't action on mortgages
- Bologna signs Brazilian winger Cesar
- Germany and England depleted by injuries
- Sterling takeover talks collapse
- Belgian court rejects appeal against Fortis sale
- Wall Street little changed amid weak economic data
- US carmakers beg for aid as bailout bill stalls
- Drogba banned for 3 games
- Lufthansa unit CityLine to cut jobs, fleet
- Spain fearful of complacency in friendly vs. Chile
- Paulson, Bernanke defend $700 billion bailout
- Finland to hike alcohol tax by 10 percent
- Dollar nearly unchanged as wholesale prices sink
- Chrysler teams with German company on axle plant
- PCB: Indian cricket team wants to tour Pakistan
- Ballesteros out of intensive care
- EU says limits on labor from new states should go
- US agency looks at risks of cosmetic face fillers
- CAS to hear German appeal against Ahlmann ban
- Median home prices fall around US in Q3
- Wall Street makes hesitant advance
- Dengue fever case numbers continue to climb in southern Taiwan
- Operations to temporarily halt on MRT's Muzha Line for test runs
- Taiwan's education ministry offers 5,000 temporary jobs
- China mum on whether Hu will meet Taiwan's envoy in Peru
- Taiwan DPP opposes consumption voucher plan
- Web 2.0 gives new tools to hate groups, say experts
- Fake tiger photo man avoids jail
- Kangaroos came from China
- Ancient graves show close family bonds
- Meg Ryan scops German prize
- Nat Geo get into video games
- Bahraini prince sues King of Pop
- 'Australia' fulfilled childhood dream: Kidman
- Fifty percent more U.S. children went hungry in 2007
- Australia fights alcohol-fueled violence amongst youth
- All eyes are on Kenya
- Maradona poised for first game as Argentina coach
- Jankovic is living the dream
- Rising stars set to shine for old rivals
- Senna tests for Honda in new-look F1
- Thomas stands firm to help Bruins edge Maple Leafs
- Dawson boots Browns to win
- Yao shines as Rockets bury Thunder
- Taipei shares close down 3.03% at five-year low
- Greenback up slightly higher against yen in Asian trade
- World oil prices make slight gains in Asia
- Wall Street tumbles as G20 fails to allay fears
- Australia's Macquarie Group reports sharp drop in profits
- IMF agrees to US$518 million line of credit for crisis-hit Serbia
- Bank of America to raise stake in China Construction Bank
- 'Big Three' auto chiefs on hotseat in Congress
- Cash-strapped Ford to sell 20 percent stake in Mazda
- Economists see 14-month U.S. recession, survey shows
- Citigroup says job cuts in Asia would be 'modest in number'
- Yahoo co-founder Yang steps down as chief executive
- California calls for a speedy resolution of gay marriage row
- Storm hits southern Vietnam
- Japan opposition seeks to force early election
- MILF clashes leave 20 dead in Philippines
- U.N. resumes food distribution in Gaza
- Ten killed in clashes between Taliban, tribal leaders: official
- Secretary of state deck has wild card
- Vouchers offer no help to Taiwan economy
- Israeli general sees positive side to talks between U.S. and Iran
- Tibetans could push for independence: PM in exile
- Beijing orders demolition of leading activist's home
- Britain urges Syria to work to achieve Middle East peace
- Women Make Waves Film Festival 2008 heads down South
- The jewel in Kaohsiung's cultural crown
- Fishermen in northern Taiwan said oil spill harms livelihood
- Employees set to receive Giant bonus in Taiwan
- Activists in Taiwan bash consumption voucher scheme
- Taiwan's image not hurt by probe of former president: MOFA official
- Taiwan's Chiayi County chief sent to hospital during hunger strike
- Taiwanese police officer receives demerit for chaos at protest
- Taiwan plans meeting with Hu at APEC
- Former Taiwanese president continues with hunger strike on seventh day
- Congo troops in disarray, armed forces chief sacked
- Hijacked Saudi tanker approaching Somalia
- Taiwan's citizens to receive NT$3,600 in vouchers: Liu
- Lawmakers choosing GOP, Democratic leaders for '09
- Paulson, Bernanke defend $700 billion bailout
- Iranian-operated cargo ship hijacked off Somalia
- A look at economic developments around the world
- Yahoo's fate riding on Yang's successor as CEO
- A look at items lost in space
- HP shares soar after solid 4Q outlook
- Cuban responds to SEC, says no secrecy deal
- Tanker capture raises alarm over Somali piracy
- Congo rebels to pull back to allow talks
- Lawmakers, Treasury lock horns on foreclosures
- Lawmakers press Paulson on bailout plan changes
- Obama moves closer to key cabinet pick
- Holder is Obama's top choice for attorney general
- Lawyer: Michael Jackson may be too sick to travel
- HP sees stronger-than-expected 2009, shares up
- China Mobile to sign handset contract with Nokia
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens loses re-election bid
- SEC charge will hit Cuban's 'every fan' rep
- Zigzagging on bailout rattles markets, critics say
- Ginkgo fails to prevent Alzheimer's in large study
- Many doctors plan to quit or cut back: survey
- Doctors transplant windpipe with stem cells
- Landmark windpipe transplant uses patient stemcells
- Woman gets first trachea transplant without drugs
- Taiwan former premier summoned for questioning
- Schwarzenegger opens climate summit with Obama
- Bonfire blamed for sparking Santa Barbara wildfire
- 10% of businesses to lay off workers amid economic downturn: survey
- Ships diverted after Saudi oil tanker hijacked
- Taiwan President and Premier's approval ratings drop to new low of 37% and 34%
- Obama vows climate action despite financial crisis
- Taiwan stocks slip 21 points below the 4,300 point mark
- CLA vows to protect workers' rights despite investment losses
- Taiwan government to offer loans of NT$500 bn over four years
- Vouchers to be issued by Jan. 18 or 19: top economic planner
- Former president transferred from hospital back to detention center
- Philippine leader orders offensive against kidnappers
- 台灣黃金雞
- Ted Stevens loses Alaska Senate race
- Gloss off Indian economy at top corporate forum
- Taiwan's Tamkang University, the world's first designated International Safe School
- 80 years ago, Mickey Mouse steamed onto entertainment scene
- US president-to-be Obama's attorney general pick is anti-corruption crusader
- Shares lower on Taipei bourse
- Shares lower on Taipei bourse
- Ex-inmate gets first job at age 52
- Prices mostly higher on Taipei futures market
- President calls for signing of FTA between Taiwan and Peru
- 90% of undergraduates anxious about their futures: survey
- MOU required for Chinese banks to invest in Taiwan: FSC
- Cogeneration LED streetlamps developed at Chung Cheng University
- High Court upholds acquittal of former finance minister
- Taiwan Sugar Chairman resigned shortly after his appointment due to personnel issues
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Taiwan donates computer equipment to Peru
- Changhua County starts blog design contest on smoking prevention
- Nantou police arrest 43 in fraud ring bust
- Indian state to help rebuild Orissa churches but VHP opposes
- EBU urges IOC to stick with European broadcasters
- South Africa rugby to use national flower emblem
- Red Cross asks for $420 million for development
- Berlusconi hopes for Alitalia partner
- Treasury chief opposes US automaker bailout
- Man arrested ahead of Peru summit with grenades
- Mass. factory raided last year settles worker suit
- McCain backer Lieberman may keep committee chair
- 'Suge' Knight facing drug and battery charges
- Bush's final foreign trip dominated by economy
- Maradona says he feels no pressure with Argentina
- Stock markets rise on Hewlett-Packard news
- Ethiopia exiled as FIFA peace talks collapse
- Chinese president builds economic ties with Cuba
- Maradona lifts Scotland team ahead of debut
- Mother sues author daughter over abuse claims
- 32 players earn European Tour card
- England makes only one change against South Africa
- Mother sues author daughter over abuse claims
- Toni considering extension with Bayern Munich
- Treasury chief opposes US auto bailout bill
- Vettel leads F1 testing in Red Bull debut
- Toni considering extension with Bayern Munich
- Federer beats Blake in exhibition match
- Federer beats Blake in exhibition match
- Coloring on the other side of the brain
- Chrysler teams with German company on axle plant
- US says will work with China on product safety
- Spain: judge drops civil war probe
- US says will work with China on product safety
- Drogba banned for 3 games
- McCain backer Lieberman keeps key role in Senate
- easyJet board dispute escalates as earnings fall
- Obama promises leadership on climate change
- Maradona says he feels no pressure with Argentina
- Burberry 1H net rises, shares fall on outlook
- Oil prices steady despite signs demand falling
- France calls for EU to ease up on bailout rules
- Lonmin's profit up 45 pct, but cutbacks to come
- Mass. factory raided last year settles worker suit
- Carphone Warehouse 1H profits up, but outlook weak
- US lawmakers choosing leaders for 2009
- Pirates seize 7 ships in 12 days, latest from Iran
- Paulson, Bernanke defend $700 billion bailout
- Belgian court rejects appeal against Fortis sale
- British Energy posts 2Q loss, but outlook positive
- Maradona says he feels no pressure with Argentina
- Wall Street makes hesitant advance
- Australia makes three changes to face France
- Barclays lets shareholders in on Mideast stock
- Scots forced into four changes against Canada
- Darling warns against bank bailout renegotiation
- Berlusconi says no auto aid for now
- Pirates seize 7 ships in 12 days, latest from Iran
- Savidan finally gets his chance at top level
- InBev says Anheuser Busch takeover is finalized
- 'Suge' Knight to face drug and battery charges
- A look at Anheuser-Busch InBev's brands
- Crisis could reverse decades of falling subsidies
- US agency looks at risks of cosmetic face fillers
- Norwegian firm orders ships to sail around Africa
- Cal Ripken's baseball clinic cut short
- Wales lineup that lost to South Africa faces NZ
- Chrysler teams with German company on axle plant
- Maradona tells English to let 'Hand of God' drop
- United wins injunction against pilot union
- Del Potro not worn down by nonstop season
- Homebuilder sentiment index plunges to record low
- Schwarzenegger opens climate change summit
- US lawmakers choosing leaders for 2009
- American League MVPs Winners
- Maradona says he feels no pressure with Argentina
- Congress' Democratic leaders support loan plan
- Cold realities await Gov. Sarah Palin in Alaska
- Diego Maradona looking to put on show for fans
- Capello wants England doctor to check injuries
- Court to issue order against United pilot union
- Alleged Pinochet victim turns up alive in Chile
- Trek introduces chainless bicycles
- Obama promises leadership on climate change
- 'Suge' Knight to face Vegas drug, battery charges
- Alleged Pinochet victim turns up alive in Chile
- Schwarzenegger opens climate change summit
- More consolidation likely in oil industry
- Aguero leaves squad to visit pregnant girlfriend
- US automakers beg for $25 billion lifeline
- Obama promises leadership on climate change
- 'Suge' Knight to face drug and battery charges
- US hosts Guatemala in WCup qualifier Wednesday
- Diego Maradona looking to put on show for fans
- Oshkosh Corp. expands in China
- Schwarzenegger opens climate change summit
- Brazil, Portugal prepare for friendly
- Big shareholder sees opportunity in Circuit City
- Obama team counting Senate votes on Holder as AG
- Schwarzenegger opens climate change summit
- Big shareholder sees opportunity in Circuit City
- Hard Sell: US carmakers link bailout, security
- Albanian lawmakers end hunger strike over law
- Obama considers former Clinton official as AG
- Women ski jumpers to argue for Olympic spot
- Oil prices fall again as demand for fuel withers
- 'Suge' Knight to face Vegas drug, battery charges
- 'Suge' Knight to face drug and battery charges
- Dempster, Cubs agree to $52 million, 4-year deal
- `Diddy' to make guest appearance on `CSI: Miami'
- Raided leather factory to pay workers who sued
- US automakers beg for $25 billion lifeline
- Ecuador to impose raft of import controls
- US automakers beg for $25 billion lifeline
- Oil prices fall again as demand for fuel withers
- Schwarzenegger opens climate summit with Obama
- Dollar mostly higher as wholesale prices sink
- England striker Theo Walcott dislocates shoulder
- Obama wants former Clinton official as top lawyer
- Germany and England depleted by injuries
- Schwarzenegger opens climate summit with Obama
- Bahrain minister sacked over opposition criticism
- Obama wants former Clinton official as top lawyer
- Big 3 US carmakers beg for $25 billion
- Obama wants former Clinton official as top lawyer
- Baseball star Pujols joins MLS expansion effort
- Chinese president builds economic ties with Cuba
- Clay, Brown Trafton given US Jesse Owens Awards
- Hard Sell: carmakers links bailout, US defense
- US choice: 2 majors vs. 4 months of greatness
- US military can meet Obama demands
- SEC accuses 4 of inflating bank's portfolio
- Gold, most other commodities retreat
- Wall Street pulls off final-hour rebound
- Report urges naming full-time US nuclear adviser
- Albanian lawmakers end hunger strike over law
- US panel:Tell consumers about facial filler risks
- Chavez foes face intimidation ahead of vote
- Lawmakers press Paulson on bailout plan changes
- US military can meet Obama demands
- Love, Romero highlight US PGA Tour award ballot
- General Electric reorganizes struggling GE Capital
- Chrysler says it could go under without loan
- Women ski jumpers to argue for Olympic spot
- Official: Former French PM ordered to stand trial
- Ballesteros out of intensive care
- Hard Sell: carmakers links bailout, US defense
- Treasury bonds advance amid economic uncertainty
- Artist Barcelo unveils $23 million ceiling at UN
- Marissa Jaret Winokur sets a return to 'Hairspray'
- Official: Former French PM ordered to stand trial
- NY's Cuomo asks AIG to detail plans for exec pay
- Official: Former French PM ordered to stand trial
- US automakers beg for $25 billion lifeline
- Australia makes 3 changes, France only 2
- Colombia: Report money companies tied to drugs
- Aguero leaves squad to visit pregnant girlfriend
- Wall Street pulls off final-hour rebound
- Host Guyana fails to reach WICB one-day semis
- Cuban doctors: children kept from leaving island
- Ginkgo fails to prevent Alzheimer's in large study
- US lawmakers choosing leaders for 2009
- Chicago board to vote on anti-bullying high school
- All Blacks beat Munster 18-16 in anniversary match
- In bad economy, breaking up is even harder to do
- American town shrugs at poorest health ranking
- CEOs want at least $300B stimulus from Obama
- Burlington, Vermont, is rated healthiest US city
- McCain returns to Senate, is welcomed by Kerry
- Steroid scandal rocks Itamar Moses' baseball drama
- Both lose in aborted immigrant-citizen home sale
- Chrysler says it could go under without loan
- Ecuador plans import controls amid world crisis
- Big hop forward: Scientists map kangaroo's DNA
- US says will work with China on product safety
- Tate, Gallen in grand final team despite injuries
- US says will work with China on product safety
- Tate, Gallen in grand final team despite injuries
- PI winger Nalaga suspended for 22 days for tackle
- Job hunting NY man dons suit, tie, sandwich board
- Court to issue order against United pilot union
- Wednesday, November 26
- World Golf Glance
- NASCAR teams begin layoffs
- US automakers beg for $25 billion lifeline
- Time Inc. closes Cottage Living magazine
- 'Suge' Knight faces Vegas drug, battery charges
- Facebook application plan rankles some developers
- Big trouble for small casinos, industry head says
- McCain returns to Senate, is welcomed by Kerry
- US military can meet Obama demands
- Obama moves toward Clinton aide as AG
- US automakers beg for $25 billion lifeline
- Nicaraguans resort to sticks, stones after vote
- Clinton lawyers vetting her for secretary of state
- Stevens loses Alaska Senate race
- Astana cyclists will train in US, Spain again
- LeBron thinking about free agency before 2010
- Cheney, Gonzales indicted in South Texas county
- Stevens loses Alaska Senate race
- Iowa zoo recaptures flamingo that flew the coop
- Chinese president builds economic ties with Cuba
- Schwarzenegger opens climate summit with Obama
- Retired librarian gives $1M each to her colleges
- Insider trading charge will hit Cuban's rep
- Schwarzenegger opens climate summit with Obama
- Schwarzenegger opens climate summit with Obama
- Source: Don Wakamatsu is new Mariners manager
- Australia, NZ select unchanged teams for final
- Australia, NZ select unchanged teams for final
- US automakers beg for $25 billion lifeline
- Stevens loses Alaska Senate race
- Dems give Lieberman wrist slap over backing McCain
- Chinese president builds economic ties with Cuba
- Honduran vice president quits to run for president
- US automakers beg for $25 billion lifeline
- Chinese president builds economic ties with Cuba
- Slowdown saps promise of emerging auto markets
- Slowdown saps promise of emerging auto markets
- Oil steady near 22-month low below $55 in Asia
- Oil steady near 22-month low below $55 in Asia
- Cheney, Gonzales indicted in South Texas county
- Disney's Cody Linley doesn't make 'Dancing' finals
- Trial begins over California prison crowding
- Clinton lawyers vetting her for secretary of state
- Stevens loses Alaska Senate race
- Japanese girl makes her pitch for pro team
- Japanese girl makes her pitch for pro team
- Disney's Cody Linley doesn't make 'Dancing' finals
- Conservative takes power in New Zealand
- Australia may be nearing recession, index shows
- Australia may be nearing recession, index shows
- Chavez foes face intimidation ahead of vote
- Schwarzenegger opens climate summit with Obama
- Springboks overcoming poor displays with results
- US says will work with China on product safety
- US says will work with China on product safety
- Minnesota set to begin recount in US Senate race
- Stevens loses Alaska Senate race
- Jury selection begins in Internet suicide case
- Wynn backs government's travel curbs in Macau
- Wynn backs government's travel curbs in Macau
- Clinton Foundation raised more than $124M in 2007
- CBO chief likely pick as budget director
- A rare ray of sunshine for shoppers: lower prices
- Mazda buys back chunk of own shares from Ford
- Mazda buys back chunk of own shares from Ford
- Asian markets fall on gloomy earnings outlook
- Asian markets fall on gloomy earnings outlook
- Wild snaps Penguins' six-game winning streak
- Zigzagging on bailout rattles markets, critics say
- Singapore shipper Neptune Orient to cut 1,000 jobs
- Singapore shipper Neptune Orient to cut 1,000 jobs
- Vote on anti-bullying Chicago high school delayed
- Obama to usher in major shift in trade policy
- NYC Triborough Bridge renamed for Robert Kennedy
- Clinton bumps up against Senate seniority rules
- Former star allowed to return to Aussie Rules
- Former star allowed to return to Aussie Rules
- FDA opens new China office
- FDA opens new China office
- Could Iowa conservatives undermine Republicans?
- Mini unveils electric 'Mini E' on eve of LA show
- FDA opens new China office
- FDA opens new China office
- Ford hopes to regain car traction with new Fusion
- CBO chief likely pick as budget director
- Japan stocks fall on grim bank earnings, auto woes
- Japan stocks fall on grim bank earnings, auto woes
- St. Louis bids farewell to local A-B ownership
- Oil steady near 22-month low in Asia
- Celtics hold on to beat Knicks
- Barclays' investors buy entire stock offering
- Euro rises against dollar to $1.2627
- Mazda buys back chunk of own shares from Ford
- Mazda buys back chunk of own shares from Ford
- Obama reportedly wants Holder as attorney general
- Cambodia urges unity poor nations in trade talks
- Cambodia urges unity poor nations in trade talks
- Scientists find new penguin, extinct for 500 years
- Scientists find new penguin, extinct for 500 years
- Obama reportedly wants Holder as attorney general
- Nomura CEO seeks change with Lehman buy
- Nomura CEO seeks change with Lehman buy
- UK credit agency Experian 1H profit rises 15 pct
- In-form Yuvraj praised by captain
- In-form Yuvraj praised by captain
- Pilot alerted officials jet had run out of runway
- Bangladesh wins toss and bowls in first test against South Africa
- Fiji beats New Zealand 2-0
- Fiji beats New Zealand 2-0
- Asian markets fall on weak commodities, earnings
- Asian markets fall on weak commodities, earnings
- Fiji beats New Zealand 2-0, Kiwis still advance
- Fiji beats New Zealand 2-0, Kiwis still advance
- US pitcher proud to inspire Japan girl
- US pitcher proud to inspire Japan girl
- Hakuho stays in lead at Kyushu sumo
- Russia spent $57.5 bln in Sept-Oct to back ruble
- Woolworths considers selling retail business
- Pilot alerted officials jet had run out of runway
- Get your glasses: 3D poised to take over movies
- Get your glasses: 3D poised to take over movies
- Get your glasses: 3D poised to take over movies
- Russia spent $57.5 bln in Sept-Oct to back ruble
- Asian, European markets fall on gloomy earnings
- Asian, European markets fall on gloomy earnings
- Britain's far-right party list posted online
- IMF: Kazakh economy on the right path
- IMF: Kazakh economy on the right path
- Pilot alerted officials jet had run out of runway
- Cambodia urges unity among poor nations on trade
- Cambodia urges unity among poor nations on trade
- SKorea seeks to stop propaganda leaflets to NKorea
- FDA opens new China office
- FDA opens new China office
- In-form Yuvraj praised by captain
- Bank of England voted 9-0 to cut interest rate
- Wynn supports government travel measures in Macau
- Wynn supports government travel measures in Macau
- Spain's Jimenez seeks third Hong Kong title
- Spain's Jimenez seeks third Hong Kong title
- Democracy groups to assist Turkmen elections
- Democracy groups to assist Turkmen elections
- Chinese automakers, hit by slowdown, ask for help
- Chinese automakers, hit by slowdown, ask for help
- Nomura CEO seeks change with Lehman buy
- Chinese automakers, hit by slowdown, ask for help
- Chinese automakers, hit by slowdown, ask for help
- Australia curbs welfare for non-indigenous parents
- Philippine Airlines reports $114M loss in 1st half
- Philippine Airlines reports $114M loss in 1st half
- Minister: vast reserves protect Russian economy
- SAfrica reaches 61-0 at lunch against Bangladesh
- Modric out for 2 weeks with groin injury
- South Africa-Bangladesh Scoreboard
- Chinese automakers, hit by slowdown, ask for help
- Chinese automakers, hit by slowdown, ask for help
- Italy's government weighs Alitalia offer
- South Africa-Bangladesh Scoreboard
- Poor safety training blamed for biologist's death
- China stocks rebound despite regional losses
- Ronaldo remains unsure of future
- Toyota to reduce output, temporary workers in US
- Toyota to reduce output, temporary workers in US
- HK stock index down nearly 1 percent
- Lloyds shareholders to vote on HBOS deal
- India's Pakistan tour depends on security
- India's Pakistan tour depends on security
- Report: Crespo's agent meeting with Real Madrid
- SolarWorld offers euro1B for Adam Opel's assets
- Get your glasses: 3D poised to take over movies
- Get your glasses: 3D poised to take over movies
- Fiat CEO warns against aid to US carmakers
- EU official: Help justified for Opel, industry
- Woolworths plunges on news it may sell stores
- Indian navy sinks suspected pirate "mother" ship
- Indian navy sinks suspected pirate "mother" ship
- No sweat: Obamas work fitness into daily routine
- Indian navy sinks suspected pirate "mother" ship
- EU official: Help justified for Opel, industry
- Pilot alerted officials jet had run out of runway
- Artist Barcelo unveils $23 million ceiling at UN
- Shelby favors changing automaker management teams
- Disney to release 5 films on IMAX
- Disney to release 5 films on IMAX
- LeasePlan seeks government backing for debt issue
- SolarWorld offers euro1B for Adam Opel's assets
- UK's Brown hints further steps to free up credit
- Dhoni warns of player burnout threat
- Dhoni warns of player burnout threat
- FDA approves generic version of Astra asthma drug
- Spain: budget deficit deepening
- Germany's Wingas nixes natural gas pipeline
- Shelby favors changing automaker management teams
- 2-year doping ban recommended for cyclist Carini
- Troubled Fortis to pay new CEO euro800,000
- Gas sales boost 3Q profit at BJ's Wholesale
- Minister: vast reserves protect Russian economy
- South Africa-Bangladesh Scoreboard
- UK's Brown hints further steps to free up credit
- European stocks dragged down by US auto worries
- Man U fans complain to regulator over ticket costs
- Queens Park Rangers hires Sousa as manager
- South Africa-Bangladesh Scoreboard
- Hull manager Brown fined over touchline conduct
- BASF abandons '08 forecast, plans cutbacks
- Cambodia urges unity among poor nations on trade
- Cambodia urges unity among poor nations on trade
- SAfrica reaches 154-1 at tea against Bangladesh
- Indian navy sinks suspected pirate "mother" ship
- Democratic sources: Hillary has help for State job
- Indian navy sinks suspected pirate "mother" ship
- UK manufacturers' expectations fall to 28-year low
- Documentary tells ex-Army sergeant's story of pain
- Small clashes among football fans in Germany
- Democratic sources: Hillary has help for State job
- Stocks head to lower open after dour economic data
- Hollywood ponders global warming
- IAAF signs broadcast deal with 18 Asian countries
- EU parliament wants ag reform to spare farmers
- SolarWorld offers euro1B for Adam Opel's assets
- Chambers gives up hope of overturning Olympic ban
- Journo John Sergeant quits 'Strictly Come Dancing'
- Sources: Clinton to help Hillary get State job
- Nomura CEO seeks change with Lehman buy
- Nomura CEO seeks change with Lehman buy
- Minister: vast reserves protect Russian economy
- Journo John Sergeant quits 'Strictly Come Dancing'
- Sanofi-Aventis settles patent infringement cases
- A rare ray of sunshine for shoppers: lower prices
- Monitors to assess run-up to Turkmenistan vote
- Sources: Bill Clinton to help wife get State job
- Lloyds shareholders approve HBOS takeover
- Peru trade minister says China trade deal set
- Dubai's Nakheel re-examines development plans
- Stocks head to lower open after economic data
- Spurs backs Gomes, but fires goalkeeping coach
- Pilot in deadly crash warned jet was out of runway
- Consumer prices drop record 1 percent in October
- Indian navy sinks suspected pirate "mother" ship
- Indian navy sinks suspected pirate "mother" ship
- Alaska Stevens' defeat marks end of an era
- Sampras, McEnroe to meet in London seniors event
- SKorean company plans corn project in Madagascar
- BASF abandons '08 forecast, plans cutbacks
- SKorean company plans corn project in Madagascar
- PCB appoints Miandad as director general
- PCB appoints Miandad as director general
- Boars thrive in Germany; Hunters in hog heaven
- Citigroup acquiring remaining SIV assets
- Boca Juniors player to be prosecuted for robbery
- Exxon, Turkey sign Black Sea oil exploration deal
- Stocks edge lower after report on consumer prices
- BASF temporarily closing 80 plants
- Brazil unemployment improves in October
- Skrtel's selection battle after injury return
- Hamburg's De Jong to miss rest of year
- Pilot in deadly crash warned jet was out of runway
- Citigroup acquiring remaining SIV assets
- Colombia seeks arrests in pyramid scheme
- P&G, Google team up to swap jobs, trade knowledge
- -+SolarWorld offers euro1B for Adam Opel's assets
- Badminton venue set to be moved to save money
- Canada's central bank says economy worsening
- Beau Biden will not accept Senate appointment
- Minnesota set to begin recount in US Senate race
- PCB hits back at former official
- PCB hits back at former official
- LPGA loses 4, gains 1 tournament for '09
- Nantou police arrest 43 in fraud ring bust
- Taiwan Immigration Agency to introduce new immigrants' cultures
- Taiwan SEF delegation to visit China
- News ombudsmen needed in Taiwan to ensure unbiased reporting
- Premier promises to help develop professional baseball in Taiwan
- Time for merger of Kaohsiung, two neighboring counties: mayor
- Mini run-of-the-river hydropower station tested in Yilan
- Detained Chiayi magistrate in Taiwan agrees to end hunger strike
- HK star Mok Siu-chung stays at Miramar
- Howard Taipei features special
- IKEA launches new Christmas edition
- Far Eastern Plaza Tainan opens
- Hyatt's Pearl Liang presents clay pot seasonal delicacies
- Westin offers festival takeout dishes
- Endeavour astronaut looses tools in space
- Russia to raise ship with Catherine the Great treasures
- 'Cool cat' Travolta is a dog in latest role
- World Toilet Day no joke
- Broccoli helps prevent cancer in smokers: Study
- Massive EU online library launches today
- Artist Barcelo unveils US$23 million ceiling at U.N.
- Pinot pioneers lead the way in Willamette Valley
- Argentina in confident mood against Nadal-less Spanish
- New trainer polishes skills for brawler Hatton
- Springboks are keen to begin Lion-taming at Twickenham
- Penguins' Malkin sees scoring streak end
- Boston's Pedroia wins AL MVP award
- Pierce powers Garnett-less Celtics past Knicks
- LeBron stays committed to the Cavs - for now
- Oil steady near 22-month low in Asian trade
- Taipei shares close down 0.49 percent despite coupon scheme
- U.S. dollar slips against yen in Asia on automotive industry concerns
- Wall Street ekes out gains amid gloom
- InBev completes its takeover of Anheuser-Busch: statement
- Hewlett-Packard's profit beats estimates in Q4
- Shipping firm, airline lay off staff in crisis
- Belgian court rejects bid to suspend Fortis buyout
- China's Hu builds economic ties with Cuba
- Australia may be heading for recession, index shows
- U.S. car aid must not hurt EU carmakers: Merkel
- IMF will need more resources to tackle crisis: Strauss-Kahn
- Big Three's pleas may be falling on deaf ears
- Refugees want to return back home to Iraq - but not just yet
- In bad economy, breaking up is even harder to do
- Hate crimes surge in U.S. after Obama election, claim experts
- Politkovskaya trial closed to public
- Tear gas used on ax-wielding rioters in China, say witnesses
- Obama taps Holden for attorney general, U.S. media reports
- World is turning Korean first, then Japanese
- The 'Cape No. 7' Chen Yunlin missed
- Five killed in U.S. missile strike in Pakistan: officials
- DR Congo rebels retreat as aid workers warn of malnutrition
- Formosa Regent kicks off the holiday season
- Hawaii Governor visits Taiwan
- Taiwan DPP tabs Su Chih-fen for Yunlin County
- Chinese orchestra to play flamenco music on Nov. 23
- 'Medea' to be presented next month with entirely new stage design
- Jiang Hui to sing her heart out in Kaohsiung
- Children in Taiwan face shortage of doctors: report
- Either indict or release Chen Ming-wen: Taiwan DPP
- Taiwanese President's popularity rating falls to new low
- Former Taiwanese President returns to jail as wife is questioned at home
- Indian navy destroys pirate ship; ransom demanded for super-tanker
- Taiwan will issue vouchers by Chinese New Year
- Israel spurns UN plea to ease Gaza blockade
- Boehner re-elected House GOP leader
- Democrats: Clinton to help Hillary get State job
- Al-Qaida No. 2 insults Obama with racial epithet
- Spain beats Chile 3-0 to cap historic season
- Woolly mammoth task: Extinct critter's DNA mapped
- Meltdown 101: How is the CPI calculated, and why?
- Calif. Supreme Court to take up gay marriage ban
- Obama taps ex-Senate chief to head health agency
- Far-right UK party's member list is posted online
- Peru-China free trade talks complete
- Taiwan to launch giant economic stimulus project
- Ex-first lady questioned again in corruption probes
- Hugh Jackman crowned People's `Sexiest Man Alive'
- UPDATE 1-"Twilight" fans have sky-high hopes for movie
- Obama fills health post, Clinton weighs offer
- Astronaut who lost tool bag admits making mistake
- Major Al-Qaeda operative killed in US drone strike: Pakistan security
- US Microsoft rules out buying Yahoo but likes search deal
- Taiwan to launch giant economic stimulus project
- Finger-pointing begins as Senate nixes auto vote
- Somali pirates transform villages into boomtowns
- Taiwan shares open sharply lower
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Taiwan's International WorkCamp to be held in the Philippines
- Discrimination against trade unions prevalent in Taiwan: report
- APEC ministers back G20 trade push
- Suspected US missiles strike deep inside Pakistan
- Daschle to take health post, another familiar face
- Review: New BlackBerrys cool but can't beat iPhone
- New immigrants say they are eligible to receive shopping vouchers
- Taiwan stock drops 194 points below 4,100 mark at closing
- Musuem's Night Party
- Taiwan President popularity down to 43%, Premier 38%: RDEC survey
- Fed sees economic woes persisting into next year
- Asian markets extend world rout on recession fears
- AP Top News at 1:00 a.m. EST
- Taiwan NCC to appeal court's verdict to compensate ETtoday for revoking its license
- Taiwan shares tumble 4.5 pct on Wall Street rout
- Taiwan shares tumble 4.5 pct on Wall Street rout
- China-bound investment rush cooling off: Taiwan MAC vice chief
- 50 dangerous bridges to be rebuilt over two years: Cabinet
- Prices lower on Taipei futures market
- Shares plunge on Taipei bourse
- Taichung mayor to donate his free shopping vouchers to charity
- The Presbyterian Church slams President Ma for selling out Taiwan
- India to have 400,000 dollar-millionaires by 2017: Barclays
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Taiwan's economy shrinks in the 3Q cutting growth to 1.87 percent
- Cabinet approves draft law to set up Food and Drug Administration
- Tea festival to open in northern Taiwan township
- President backs voucher plan to stimulate public spending
- Cabinet lifts restrictions on where consumption vouchers can be used
- Microsoft still interested in Yahoo search deal
- 2 former Siemens managers convicted
- HSBC Mortgage laying off 225 workers in US
- Ukraine to overhaul Euro 2012 agency
- Verdict Thursday in Atletico's stadium ban appeal
- Lawson Software cutting 200 jobs
- LPGA offers 31 tourneys in '09, down from 34
- Ghosn says auto industry consolidation likely
- World stocks tumble on US deflation fears
- Argentines weigh benefits of home-court advantage
- Wife of doping doctor threatens to talk
- Woodcock sweats on ban threat, back injury
- Bruni-Sarkozy would welcome Michelle Obama advice
- SAfrica reach 299-1 on 1st day against Bangladesh
- Ballmer dismisses Yahoo buyout but open on search
- German state parliament dissolves
- Dollar trades mixed as consumer prices plummet
- Sastre relishes facing Armstrong in Giro
- FDA approves generic of AstraZeneca asthma drug
- Mourinho's English league medal sells at auction
- Publicist: Winona Ryder hospitalized in UK
- Zimbabwe doctors blame govt for cholera epidemic
- FDA approves generic of AstraZeneca asthma drug
- Vettel fastest in F1 testing
- Publicist: Winona Ryder hospitalized in UK
- Stocks fall as fate of automakers hangs in balance
- Ballmer dismisses Yahoo buyout but open on search
- Wakamatsu hired by Seattle
- Flat-footed journalist quits British dancing show
- Lloyds shareholders approve HBOS takeover
- IGT says layoffs will cost up to $21 million in 1Q
- Publicist: Winona Ryder hospitalized in UK
- Maradona thought about leaving to see ill daughter
- Blue Jackets put Klesla on IR
- Jury selection continues in Internet suicide case
- Publicist: Winona Ryder hospitalized in UK
- Colombia seeks arrests in pyramid scheme
- Italy government approves Alitalia offer
- Sweden says transvestism is not a disease
- Serbia bids farewell to Yugo
- Woolly mammoth task: Extinct animal's DNA mapped
- Serbia bids farewell to Yugo
- Publicist: Winona Ryder hospitalized in UK
- Swedish referee says he's received death threats
- Sources: Bill Clinton to help wife get State job
- Australia beats Bahrain in World Cup qualifier
- Publicist: Winona Ryder hospitalized in UK
- Sources: Bill Clinton to help wife get State job
- UAE draws 1-1 with Iran in World Cup qualifier
- Wakamatsu hired by Seattle
- Wednesday's International Football Results
- Ghosn says auto industry consolidation likely
- Ballmer dismisses Yahoo buyout but open on search
- Georgia asks for 2014 Sochi Games to be moved
- Citigroup acquiring remaining SIV assets
- Milosevic scores two as Serbia routs Bulgaria 6-1
- Poultry producer Pilgrim's Pride to cut 335 jobs
- Milosevic scores two as Serbia routs Bulgaria 6-1
- Poultry producer Pilgrim's Pride to cut 335 jobs
- SEC puts off vote on rules for rating agencies
- NYC bridge renamed for Robert Kennedy
- US Democrats try to lower expectations for bailout
- Fed sharply lowers forecasts, hints of rate cut
- Fed sharply lowers forecasts, hints of rate cut
- Hugh Jackman crowned People's `Sexiest Man Alive'
- Fed sharply lowers forecasts, hints of rate cut
- World Bank chief: Better ties with Russia a must
- Japan beats Qatar 3-0 in World Cup qualifier
- South Korea beats Saudi Arabia in WCup qualifier
- Wimbledon organizers to regain control of complex
- US Democrats try to lower expectations for bailout
- UK credit agency Experian 1H profit rises 15 pct
- Badminton venue set to be moved to save money
- Consumer prices drop record 1 percent in October
- Barclays' shares fall on imminent fundraising deal
- Peru's hot economy wracked by growing conflicts
- Woolworths plunges on news it may sell stores
- South Korea beats Saudi Arabia in WCup qualifier
- Cinram denied visas for workers at US plant
- LPGA offers 31 tourneys in '09, down from 34
- Van Der Beek back creekside in North Carolina
- Fed sharply lowers forecasts, hints of rate cut
- Marc Jacobs firm pays $1m to settle scandal
- Far-right UK party's member list is posted online
- Djurgarden fires Icelandic coach and assistant
- Boeing to slash 800 jobs at Kansas facility
- Vieira returns to French team
- BNP Paribas denies capital increase plan
- Sources: Bill Clinton to help wife get State job
- McCain wins Missouri in close race against Obama
- Rice, Gates defend US-Iraq security agreement
- Ward not worrying about possible Bengals revenge
- NYC bridge renamed for Robert F. Kennedy
- Romania beats Georgia 2-1
- Canada says it will provide auto help
- Ukraine beats 10-man Norway 1-0 in friendly
- Oil prices settle at January 2007 levels
- World Bank chief: Better ties with Russia a must
- Gold mixed
- Renault Trucks to partially shut French sites
- 2009 US LPGA Tour Schedule
- Marc Jacobs firm pays $1m to settle scandal
- Dow falls below 8,000, S&P at 5-year low
- Vieira returns to French team
- Rice, Gates defend US-Iraq security agreement
- Wales beats Denmark 1-0 in friendly
- Dollar falls against the euro, pound and yen
- Waxman wins backing for US energy panel chair
- South Africa defeats Cameroon 3-2
- Ecuador default-talk may force restructuring
- Italy OKs euro1 billion-plus offer for Alitalia
- Czech Republic beats San Marino 3-0
- Greece holds Italy 1-1 in friendly game
- Wednesday's International Football Results
- Russia defeats England at Chess Olympiad
- Sources: Bill Clinton to help wife get State job
- Dow falls below 8,000, S&P at 5-year low
- Netherlands beats Sweden 3-1 in friendly
- Fairhurst to lead Canada against Scotland
- Wednesday's International Football Results
- England beats Germany 2-1
- Italy OKs euro1 billion-plus offer for Alitalia
- Maradona starts as coach with 1-0 win at Scotland
- Ziegler's shot gives Switzerland win over Finland
- Waxman wins backing for US energy panel chair
- Poland beats Ireland 3-2 in friendly
- Auto aid plan heads for defeat as Big Three teeter